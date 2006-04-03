Author Topic Momodou





Summary



Still current at:

6 October 2021

Updated:



6 October 2021

Latest update:

The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to The Gambia, based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks



A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone