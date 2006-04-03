COMIUM’S LICENSES SUSPENDED

Author Topic Momodou





The Standard: OCTOBER 5, 2021



By Lamin Cham



https://standard.gm/comiums-licenses-suspended0/



The Minister of Information and Communications Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah has suspended GSM provider Comuim with effect from today, October 5, The Standard has been reliably informed.



Two weeks ago, the company was given an ultimatum by the regulatory body PURA to settle D65M by October 1st in respect of its unpaid license requirements.



According to a correspondence seen by The Standard, PURA has reported that at the end of the ultimatum, Comium has still not fulfilled this requirement among others and the regulator has advised the minister to suspend the company’s licenses.



PURA had earlier said its suspension notice to the GSM operator was due to the company’s failure to pay licences and spectrum fees for 2020 and levies for the international gateway for 2021.



Pura added that these conditions are a fundamental part of Comium’s licensing conditions.



Comium Gambia is a subsidiary of the Comium Group Luxembourg and has been operating in The Gambia for the past 16 years.