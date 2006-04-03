TRRC report presentation delayed again

Author Topic Momodou





The Standard: SEPTEMBER 30, 2021



The Standard has been reliably informed that the much-anticipated presentation of the report of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission will not happen today as scheduled.



According to our source, the report is again not ready.



“It is not quite ready and the government is not willing to accept it uncompleted,” our source said. Our source added that the TRRC commissioners would hold a meeting today to take the next step, expected to be another extension of their work.



The Standard also spoke to a source familiar with the work of the commission who, begging for anonymity, alleged: “Something is funny about all these things. While it may be true that the report is not completely ready, there is also an apparent hesitation on the part of government to receive the report for political reasons”.



The Standard has been reliably informed that the much-anticipated presentation of the report of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission will not happen today as scheduled.According to our source, the report is again not ready."It is not quite ready and the government is not willing to accept it uncompleted," our source said. Our source added that the TRRC commissioners would hold a meeting today to take the next step, expected to be another extension of their work.The Standard also spoke to a source familiar with the work of the commission who, begging for anonymity, alleged: "Something is funny about all these things. While it may be true that the report is not completely ready, there is also an apparent hesitation on the part of government to receive the report for political reasons".The Standard put these allegations to a senior Ministry of Justice official who dismissed it as rubbish. "The government is always ready to receive it when it is fully ready," the MOJ source said.