PRESS RELEASE
Dated: 27th September 2021
RE: GAMBIA GOVERNMENT REVISES COVID 19 PROTOCOLS ON ARRIVING PASSENGERS FOR REOPENING OF WINTER 2021 /2022 TOURIST SEASON
Banjul, The Gambia

The Government of The Gambia with its ardent desire to open up the country for the upcoming 2021/ 2022 Winter Season and in view of the fact that several of our international source markets are revising their COVID 19 protocols, have revisited the COVID 19 protocols that relate to visitors arriving into The Gambia.

All visitors with proof of being fully vaccinated shall with effect from 1st October 2021 be allowed to enter The Gambia without a PCR Test Certificate, they shall not be subjected to a rapid test or be quarantined upon arrival.

The full cooperation and understanding of all stakeholders in this endeavour is hereby solicited.


signed
Mrs Cordu L. Jabang- Senghore
Permanent Secretary
Ministry of Tourism and Culture
