Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10518 Posts Posted - 27 Sep 2021 : 11:40:22 A blunder of monumental proportion

By Sidi Sanneh



A political party birthed out of necessity, and in reaction to two decades of living under one of Africa’s most brutal dictatorship, the United Democratic Party [UDP] has scored, what in football parlance is referred to as an ‘own goal’ or an ‘unforced error’ by admitting Mr Babanding Jobarteh as member of the party.



And if optics is as good as the spoken word, the formal introduction of the former Attorney General under the APRC government of Yaya Jammeh was officiated by none other than Mr. Sabally, former Secretary General and Presidential Affairs Minister, also under Jammeh, speaks volumes.



The setting was at a grand political rally with party faithfuls and militants which suggests that the UDP brass will ensure that there will be room at the high table of the UDP stalwarts for Mr. Jobarteh.

With such pomp and pageantry, it will be very difficult for Ousainou Darboe and his top executives,

The avalanche of criticism that ensued is justified because accepting the membership of Mr. Jobarteh into the inner sanctum of the UDP, as suggested by the setting and the accompanying pomp and circumstances. The setting at the rally leaves zero room for plausible deniability. As we say in these parts Hon. Sanna Jawara : nice try, but to absolve the top brass of the party of blame is a tough nut to crack.



The party must disassociate itself from Mr. Jobarteh by not rewarding him with a party post until he is totally exonerated of accusations brought by a witness before the Truth Reconciliation and Reparation Commission that he nipped his nipples with a blade or sharp object while he was in NIA custody.



The former AG was also signatory to the death warrants that authorized the execution of nine inmates who should not have been executed for reasons ranging from mental incompetence to those who did not exhaust their legal remedies provided by law, according to legal experts.

As a Gambian citizen, Mr. Jobarteh enjoys the same constitutional guarantees of freedom of association as any other citizen. Therefore, he is free to support any party of his choosing.



The NPP came under heavy criticism - and justifiably so - from many quarters, including me, for joining forces with Jammeh’s APRC to form an alliance in time for the December presidential elections. Most of the criticisms of the NPP - APRC Alliance emanated from UDP stalwarts, as well as rank and file members. only for the bigwigs to commit an equally egregious blunder of their own.



Sidi Sanneh A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic