APRC - NPP Alliance poses an existential threat
By Sidi Sanneh

We’re witnessing, in real time, the threat an APRC - NPP-led government will pose to our freedoms. First a disgraced army General inciting a faction of the military, and now another disgraced army officer lambasting a catholic priest for preaching THE TRUTH to his flock.

Both of these former military officers - proven putschists - are signaling their disdain for, and longing to, re-institute a military dictatorship that had inflicted pain, suffering and death to defenseless Gambians and non-Gambians alike for over two decades.

The recent push by these two prolific putschists to inject fear into the population by their implied threats is a manifestation of their desire to prepare the ground for returning the military to power by any means necessary.

It is unfortunate that President Barrow is oblivious to the machinations of these former military officers because he is so blinded by his insatiable thirst for power that he’s ready and willing to collaborate with the devil, if that is what it takes.

Well, Gambians, in general, and victims and their families, in particular, will approach this existential threat posed by the APRC - NPP Alliance with firm determination to defeat this unholy alliance in the December elections because a win by APRC - NPP Alliance is a win for the return to military dictatorship.

Sidi Sanneh
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
