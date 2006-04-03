Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: World politics

U.K. gov’t lifts some conditions on Gambians carr New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11308 Posts Posted - 24 Sep 2021 : 12:37:39

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/u-k-govt-lifts-some-conditions-on-gambians-carrying-diplomatic-passports



==========



U.K. gov’t lifts some conditions on Gambians carrying diplomatic passports



Sep 24, 2021, 10:27 AM | Article By: Momodou Jawo

Hamat Bah, the minister of Tourism and Culture says that the British government has agreed to lift some restrictions on Gambians carrying diplomatic passports.



Tourism Minister Bah was speaking at Dankunku during President Adama Barrow’s Meet the People’s Tour with inhabitants of the area.



The tour is a constitutional requirement with a view to meeting Gambians across the country in order to discuss issues affecting them, while he outlined government’s plans in addressing those challenges.



“The whole country and the world is aware that The Gambia has been given the green light in the U.K. and that the British government is allowing people to come to The Gambia and spend holiday in the country. In fact, other European countries are also following suit,” Hamat Bah added.



“You are free to come to the country because it’s safe. It’s a place where you can come and stay for your holiday. President Barrow immediately ordered for the government to act following the pronouncement of the British government. He ordered the Ministry of Health and its technical staff including the Ministry of Tourism and Culture to start discussing the issue,” he said, claiming that the two ministries concluded their discussion the previous day.



“President Barrow wants to see that the youth of the country are employed again. He wants to see the tourism industry come back again. In fact, it has been one of his major concerns. Therefore, the two ministries have agreed upon consultations that, effective from 1st of October, any visitor who is coming to the country and that the individual has a Q&R Code and a certificate indicating that the person is fully vaccinated, the individual can come to the country without any TRC test, without any rapid test and the individual will not be quarantined,” he stated, adding: “You are not requested to go with a PRC test certificate and you will not be subjected to rapid test and you will not be quarantined provided that you present a certificate showing that you are fully vaccinated.”



Minister Bah further stated: “We know the airline also will not board anybody without a certificate proving that the person is vaccinated. Further to that, we also met the British High Commissioner yesterday because he also wanted to see what the Gambia government will do to reciprocate the gesture the British government has done for us.”



“The British government has also agreed to lift some of the conditions of those carrying diplomatic passports. They only certified a few countries in the world and they will be sending a team in the country in consultations with the Ministry of Health to look at the country certificate. If they are certified with that, then Gambians will also enter Britain without any test certificate,” he posited.



==========U.K. gov’t lifts some conditions on Gambians carrying diplomatic passportsSep 24, 2021, 10:27 AM | Article By: Momodou JawoHamat Bah, the minister of Tourism and Culture says that the British government has agreed to lift some restrictions on Gambians carrying diplomatic passports.Tourism Minister Bah was speaking at Dankunku during President Adama Barrow’s Meet the People’s Tour with inhabitants of the area.The tour is a constitutional requirement with a view to meeting Gambians across the country in order to discuss issues affecting them, while he outlined government’s plans in addressing those challenges.“The whole country and the world is aware that The Gambia has been given the green light in the U.K. and that the British government is allowing people to come to The Gambia and spend holiday in the country. In fact, other European countries are also following suit,” Hamat Bah added.“You are free to come to the country because it’s safe. It’s a place where you can come and stay for your holiday. President Barrow immediately ordered for the government to act following the pronouncement of the British government. He ordered the Ministry of Health and its technical staff including the Ministry of Tourism and Culture to start discussing the issue,” he said, claiming that the two ministries concluded their discussion the previous day.“President Barrow wants to see that the youth of the country are employed again. He wants to see the tourism industry come back again. In fact, it has been one of his major concerns. Therefore, the two ministries have agreed upon consultations that, effective from 1st of October, any visitor who is coming to the country and that the individual has a Q&R Code and a certificate indicating that the person is fully vaccinated, the individual can come to the country without any TRC test, without any rapid test and the individual will not be quarantined,” he stated, adding: “You are not requested to go with a PRC test certificate and you will not be subjected to rapid test and you will not be quarantined provided that you present a certificate showing that you are fully vaccinated.”Minister Bah further stated: “We know the airline also will not board anybody without a certificate proving that the person is vaccinated. Further to that, we also met the British High Commissioner yesterday because he also wanted to see what the Gambia government will do to reciprocate the gesture the British government has done for us.”“The British government has also agreed to lift some of the conditions of those carrying diplomatic passports. They only certified a few countries in the world and they will be sending a team in the country in consultations with the Ministry of Health to look at the country certificate. If they are certified with that, then Gambians will also enter Britain without any test certificate,” he posited. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |