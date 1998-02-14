|
GAMBIA-L Digest 108
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)
by SANG1220@aol.com
2) Re: Neo-Nazi/"WhiteP
by h.pflueger@gam-line.win.net (H Pflueger)
3) Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
4) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project
by Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
5) Sillah Konateh
by Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
6) New Members
by EB12CSAY@aol.com
7) Happy belated val. day!
by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <kouyateh@hotmail.com>
8) Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africa
by "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
9) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ
by "pmj@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
10) Re:The Public Affairs TV Program that never materialised
by KTouray@aol.com
11) Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)
by SANG1220@aol.com
12) RE: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ
by Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student <bsillah@aiuniv.edu>
13) RE: Happy belated val. day!
by Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student <bsillah@aiuniv.edu>
14) UPDATE ON GAYE AND SILLAH
by "foroyaa@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
15) Re: Unwarranted letters
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
16) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
17) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
18) New member!
by "Omar Gibba" <ojgibba@hotmail.com>
19) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)
by "Housainou Taal" <Housainou.Taal@wfp.org>
20) CAF results
by "Mambuna Bojang" <mbojang@mail.transy.edu>
21) leadership conference
by "latjor ndow" <latjor@hotmail.com>
22) New Member
by Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
23) Test
by "Moe S. Jallow" <mjallow@st6000.sct.edu>
24) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project
by "archibald.graham@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
25) Re: CAF results
by "Amadou L. Fall" <jambaar@enter.net>
26) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project
by Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
27) Subscription
by ADEMBA@aol.com
28) Responsible e-mailing
by cherno@acm.org
29) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project
by JHNSHERRIF@aol.com
30) Sierra Leone
by "A. Scattred Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
31) SV: leadership conference
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
32) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project
by Gunjur@aol.com
33) Re: Sierra Leone
by "B.M.Jones" <B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk>
34) Re: SV: leadership conference
by globexinc@erols.com
35) Re: Sillah Konateh
by Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM>
36) Re: Sierra Leone
by globexinc@erols.com
37) LETTER TO SEC. OF STATE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS ON GOVT.'S DESIRE TO MEDIATE IN CASAMANCE
by "foroyaa@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
38) RE: Unwarranted letters
by Sailey_Sey <SeyS@husson.edu>
39) Re: LETTER TO SEC. OF STATE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS ON GOVT.'S DESIRE TO MEDIATE ...
by JHNSHERRIF@aol.com
40) Quite Interesting....
by Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student <bsillah@aiuniv.edu>
41) Re: Responsible e-mailing
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
42) Nagano winter olympics
by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <kouyateh@hotmail.com>
43) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ
by mmjeng@image.dk
44) Re: Nagano winter olympics
by "Franco Baresi" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
45) Re: Responsible e-mailing
by "Franco Baresi" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
46) Re: Responsible e-mailing
by "Franco Baresi" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
47) Re Sierra Leone
by "archibald.graham@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
48) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project
by "archibald.graham@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
49) Re: Re Sierra Leone
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
50) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project
by Gunjur@aol.com
51) The ECONOMY : How It Works !
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
52) African Nations' Cup
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
53) African Nations' Cup - News
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
54) Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
55) SOROS Fellowship for "New Americans" (fwd)
by Ebrima Sall <ebrima.sall@yale.edu>
56) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!
by "Moe S. Jallow" <mjallow@st6000.sct.edu>
57) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!
by globexinc@erols.com
58) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
59) Re: SV: Gambians Shot
by Buba Njie <Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no>
60) Re: SV: Gambians Shot
by Musa Sise <sis0909r@uel.ac.uk>
61) Re: Quite Interesting....
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
62) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
63) Re: Sierra Leone
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
64) Re: Quite Interesting....
by globexinc@erols.com
65) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa
by globexinc@erols.com
66) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
67) Re: Nagano winter olympics
by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <kouyateh@hotmail.com>
68) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!! (fwd)
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
69) Re: Nagano winter olympics
by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <kouyateh@hotmail.com>
70) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ
by SANG1220@aol.com
71) China: No turning back!!!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
72) Fwd: Why did the chicken cross the road? -Forwarded (fwd)
by Paul Jammeh <st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu>
73) Selective postings or server failure.
by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <kouyateh@hotmail.com>
74) Oprah Winfrey hosts Noted Liberian Plastic Surgeon (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
75) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
76) Fwd: Former Sierra Leone spokesman changes his tune
by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <kouyateh@hotmail.com>
77) Re: Nagano winter olympics
by "Franco Baresi" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
78) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!
by "Franco Baresi" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
79) Subscription
by Lamin Jaiteh <ljaiteh@mail.wsu.edu>
80) I'm over it !!!!
by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <kouyateh@hotmail.com>
81) RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)
by Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
82) Re: Why did the chicken cross the road? -Forwarded (fwd)
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
83) Recall: RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)
by Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
84) Pas it on!! From Sebja
by SADAMS <SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk>
85) What independence?
by "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
86) Re: What independence?
by mgravesen@unicef.dk
87) RE: Recall: RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)
by Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
88) Re: What independence?
by "Momodou Camara" <nijii@hotmail.com>
89) RE: What independence?
by Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
90) Re: What independence?
by Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
91) African Nations Cup -Update
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
92) Junta claims to recapture city of Bo in Sierra Leone
by Lamin Camara <radise@accessv.com>
93) Re: Junta claims to recapture city of Bo in Sierra Leone
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
94) Re: What independence?
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
95) Respect for TIME by third world folks!!!!!!!
by globexinc@erols.com
96) Re: What independence?
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
97) Re: What independence?
by cherno@acm.org
98) Fwd: Personal Ad (fwd)
by Paul Jammeh <st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu>
99) RE: What independence?
by Keretha Cash <kcash@RBVDNR.com>
100) Sierra Leone - BBC Update
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
101) Re: Sierra Leone - BBC Update
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
102) Senegal: Terror in Casamance (AI INDEX: AFR/49/02/98 17 FEBRUARY (fwd)
by Paul Jammeh <st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu>
103) Re: Sierra Leone - BBC Update
by Lamin Camara <radise@accessv.com>
104) RE: What independence?
by Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student <bsillah@aiuniv.edu>
105) New Member
by binta njie <galzdemsugar@yahoo.com>
106) Re: New Member
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
107) Re: Personal Ad (fwd)
by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <kouyateh@hotmail.com>
108) Re: Junta claims to recapture city of Bo in Sierra Leone
by Ebrima Sall <ebrima.sall@yale.edu>
109) Re: What independence?
by "Franco" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
110) Re: What independence?
by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <kouyateh@hotmail.com>
111) Re: What independence?
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
112) Re: What independence?
by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <kouyateh@hotmail.com>
113) Re: What independence?
by Francis Njie <c3p0@xsite.net>
114) Re: What independence?
by "seedy kanyi" <seedyk@hotmail.com>
115) Unsubscribe
by v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se (Buba Badjie)
116) Re: What independence?
by "Momodou Camara" <nijii@hotmail.com>
117) RE: New Member
by Fatou Jobe <Fatou.Jobe@halliburton.com>
118) RE. WHAT INDEPENDENCE
by OmarSheik.Saho@ulleval.oslohelse.telemax.no
119) Re: What independence?
by "A. Scattred Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
120) Re: UPDATE ON GAYE AND SILLAH
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
121) Re: New Member
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
122) Re: leadership conference
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
123) JOB: Post-Doctoral Position, Forest Dynamics Modeller
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
124) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa
by Musa Sise <sis0909r@uel.ac.uk>
125) Re: New Member
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
126) FW: The Thursday Funnies
by Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com>
127) Re: New Member
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
128) removal of globexinc from list
by globexinc@erols.com
129) RE: New Member
by Fatou Jobe <Fatou.Jobe@halliburton.com>
130) What independence? (fwd)
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
131) More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)
by Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
132) Top Ten Mysteries of Life.... (fwd)
by Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
133) More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
134) RE: What independence?
by Keretha Cash <kcash@RBVDNR.com>
135) Re: New Member
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
136) Re: More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
137) Re: Top Ten Mysteries of Life.... (fwd)
by SADAMS <SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk>
138) [Fwd: FW: New operating system developed by an Indian!!!!] (fwd)
by Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
139) Re: African Nations Cup -Update
by "Mambuna Bojang" <mbojang@mail.transy.edu>
140) Re: New Member
by "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
141) MMN: CAIR-NET: "Foreign Terrorists in America"/Honda/Nashville (10K) (fwd)
by "Y. Bala-gaye" <balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA>
142) Re: RE. WHAT INDEPENDENCE
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
143) Re: New Member
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
144) Re: Respect for TIME by third world folks!!!!!!!
by Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
145) MMN: Hamza Yusuf on TV, Truth, and Technomania (The Message) (fwd)
by "Y. Bala-gaye" <balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA>
146) MMN: A muslim family in trouble (fwd)
by "Y. Bala-gaye" <balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA>
147) MMN: [Fwd: Imam Al-Ghazali on the topic of Arrogance] (fwd)
by "Y. Bala-gaye" <balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA>
148) Re: MMN: A muslim family in trouble (fwd)
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
149) RE: New Member
by Sailey_Sey <SeyS@husson.edu>
150) new member
by Makhou Diagne <igotyoub@yahoo.com>
151) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Part 2
by "m.gassama" <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
152) Re: New Member
by SANG1220@aol.com
153) Re: What independence?
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
154) Re:subscribe
by KTouray@aol.com
155) 3 rd Annual Midwest Graduate Student Conference in African Studies!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
by nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)
156) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Part 2
by "tgr@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
157) SAINTS VS GHS
by Musa Sonko <msonko@yahoo.com>
158) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Part 2
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
159) Re: What independence?: How about a fund?
by MODOUMASS@aol.com
160) CAF first quater-final results
by "Mambuna Bojang" <mbojang@mail.transy.edu>
161) Re: What independence?
by Bolsey225@aol.com
162) Re: New Member
by Bolsey225@aol.com
163) new member
by "lamin jabang" <lamin@algonet.se>
164) Re: What independence?
by "Morro krubally" <jamba@cyberramp.net>
165) Burkina '98/ Tunisia out !!
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
166) Obituary: Sad news from home
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
167) Re: What independence?
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
168) Re: Burkina '98/ Tunisia out !!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
169) Re: CAF first quater-final results
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
Malanding, how do you propose that we do that. Your idea is salient but I
think we need to ascertain how many of our fellow Gambia-Lers would sign this
actual letter. For my money you can count me in, I think it's disgraceful and
rediclous for Jammeh to embark on such intimidating tactics. Tomborg if you're
reading this, please by all means supply us with the nature of the charges
against these men and don't tell me its because of failure to pay taxes. I
believe there's more to this that you;re unwilling to disclose. You are in a
position to effectuate things and I hope you use your sense of fairness to
implore the Government that critism is very healthy in any democracy. For one
thing it lets you know what the public are thinking of ones programs, but you
already know that so I am exhorting you to use whatever influence you have to
seek fairness for these people.
Thanks
Daddy Sang
>
>Dear Members,
>
>I refer to the missive posted by HP Flueger in regards to the Neo Nazi
>Movement. I would like to inform you that voting on the issue in question
>here has already taken place so please ignore the request. Otherwise any
>postings made to that address will automatically bounce back to the
>sender(s). The voting took place in the year 1996 and it was over since
>then. People overwhelmingly voted NO and the movement was denied the
>chance. I hope we all learn to live and let live.
>
>I thank you all and keep hopes alive.
>
>Famara Giffa
>Columbus,Ohio.
>
Sorry,
the defeat of the above mentioned earlier cybernazi organizing attempt to
create the news group <rec.music.white-power> was indeed a massive victory for
the forces opposing bigotry, hate-speech and against cybernazi propaganda on
the net. (In 1996 only 592 voted yes, 33033 voted no.)
But this is a NEW attempt of the nazi to create this newsgroup and a strong
public voice against cybernazi propaganda is needed again.
Thanks for listening
Harald
* PowerEdit 2.5 Software Independent: Won't work with ANY software.
Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 09:49:29 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
Subject: Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)
Message-ID: <199802151449.JAA27696@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
Daddy you wrote:
>
> Malanding, how do you propose that we do that. Your idea is salient but I
> think we need to ascertain how many of our fellow Gambia-Lers would sign this
> actual letter. For my money you can count me in, I think it's disgraceful and
> rediclous for Jammeh to embark on such intimidating tactics. Tomborg if you're
> reading this, please by all means supply us with the nature of the charges
> against these men and don't tell me its because of failure to pay taxes. I
> believe there's more to this that you;re unwilling to disclose. You are in a
> position to effectuate things and I hope you use your sense of fairness to
> implore the Government that critism is very healthy in any democracy. For one
> thing it lets you know what the public are thinking of ones programs, but you
> already know that so I am exhorting you to use whatever influence you have to
> seek fairness for these people.
> Thanks
> Daddy Sang
>
I think it is worth mentioning that we can not write on hte behalf of the whole Gambia-l list.
Joint in my note means all those who might otherwise want to submit their own fax letter or
whatever form of message to the authorities. If a draft is done all those who agree to it can do
just as you did say add my name to it. Once names are gathered, attached the message will be
sent to the various addressees.
Also, we should not expect Tombong to contribute anything thing to this unless he volunteers to
do so. The reason for this is simple. He is an employee to the establishment and for sure there
are rules and guidelines. Whether we agree with those or not is another matter. I think
specifics on what the charges are can be obtained from other members of the list based in the
Gambia.
Finally this letter must not be seen political. The purpose is to bring some understanding to
the authorities that this decision to close the radio station and the continued detention of the
two fellows are both unwarranted. It will severely undermine confidence and support for the
system. It will cause more harm to the little gains they have made than good.
Malanding jaiteh
What's up Gambia-l? Introducing the following dudes. Martin Sowe E-mail
address is ( msowe@aol.com ). Hassan Jagne E-mail address (
an2es2ra@aol.com). Saidou Ceesay E-mail ( saidou-latunja@webtv.net ). Keep
up the good work. Thanks. EB
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Mr TaAL,
all I want to add is there is a big difference between what ECOMOG is doing
in Sierra Leone and Congo Brassaville and Congo Kinshasha for that matter:
in Sierra Leone ..a regional body took the decision to restore the
democartically elected govt. of one member state by diplomacy or force of
arms if neccessary; this was supported by the OAU, the UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY,
the UN SECURIY COUNCIL, the EU, the USA and all international bodies
in CONGO BRASSAVILLE, a bi setback, a warlord supported by FRENCH INTEREST
GROUPS, sparked a CIVIL WAAR annd TOOK OVER THE STATE with no REGIONAL
ORGANISATION to even TAKE a STAND due to the very QUEER mix of interests,
allegiances etc..a typical DIVIDE and RULE..elected President LISSOUBA had
angered ANGOLA for his alleged support for UNITA rebels, SASSOU NGUESSO had
a father in-law in GABON's Omar Bongo who was the so-called MEDIATOR,
KABILA who somewhat supported LISSOUBA probably from an anti-imperialist
point of view needed ANGOLA and was still too NEW..in fact almost burnt his
fingers in this soupa kanja
now with Kabila's Congo Kinshasha..a long time hated and western puppet
dictator was turned against by his neighbours pay back after almost 30
years of misdeeds and aggression..from South Africa to Angola to Uganda and
Rwanda and I guess this an AFRICAN regional REVENGE on a Western
Puppet-DIctator...
just a little comment
pmj
----------
> From: Housainou Taal <Housainou.Taal@wfp.org>>
> Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africa
> Date: Wednesday, February 11, 1998 4:24 PM
>
>
>
>
> Regards, Housainou.
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
> mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow) on 11-02-98 07:58:52
>
> Please respond to gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> cc: (bcc: Housainou Taal/OD/WFP)
> Subject: Sierra Leone and west Africa
>
>
>
>
> Gambia-Lers,
> Please allow me to say that if this message sounds provocative and
> unmanneredly, kindly excuse my ignorance, for that is not an intention on
> my part.
> I forwarded two articles about the situation in Sierra Leone with the
hope
> that we can engage in dialogue about the state of Sierra Leone (as our
> neighbours, brothers and sisters) and the west african region. To
> surprise, however, no one seems to talk about it. Even though I will
> assume that most of you have acccess to information about the war, I
still
> feel that we need to exchange our different views on this issue, as we
> are, either directly or indirectly, connected to Sierra Leone since it is
> also in West africa.
> I am surprised that we are not talking about the Sierra Leone war. I am
> surprised too that we are very much concerned and has talked about the
> showdown between the US and Iraq, but not about the killings and
> associated suffering that is going in our own back yards. I am also
> surprised that we have not addressed the issue of the fact that a turmoil
> (instability) in Sierra Leone is a problem for the whole of West Africa.
> If you think that the discussing the "stability of west africa" is worth
> your time, then let me say to you "thank you". When I read about what's
> happening in/to Sierra Leone, I always fear that the consequences of this
> war will have a lasting and devastating influence on the stability of
West
> Africa. Some rumour I heard is that Charles Taylor of Liberia is siding
> with the Junta in Sierra Leone, and has reportedly sent some troops to
aid
> the falling Junta forces. Now even if the above is untrue, and Kabba gets
> reinstated as president, what feelings will he (Kabba) harbour towards
> (for) his neighbour, Liberia and Charles Taylor?
> I see this as a state of instability in that region of Sierra Leone,
> Liberia (and possibly Guinea). We are talking about three major
components
> of West Africa here. Even if the Nigerian (and other west african)
forces,
> (ECOMOG) decide to stay, will they be very effective, and how long will
> forces remain in effect? Finally, who will be paying for the existence of
> the ECOMOG forces, and how long will they maintain the peace? I pray that
> it doesn't get too outrageous a condition of degredation. Even if my
> prayers were answered, when will Sierra Leone completely recover from the
> evils of destruction? And, at what cost?
> So please, let's put up a debate on this Sierra Leonean crisis. Remember,
> eventhough it is so far way from Gambia, Sierra Leone is still part of
> West Africa. Anything that happens there will impact the Gambia in a
> negative fashion.
> Thank you for your time.
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
> =======================================================================
> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> -----------------------------------------------------------------------
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Mr Jeng,
I beg to differ, I think if you recall an earlier piece on the Bantaba by
Ali Masrui regarding Pax Nigeriana..that he would rather a Nigerian
(African ) Military Govt. fight to restore a democracy in Africa than a
Western democracy restore a client-puppet dictatorship in Africa or the
underdeveloped world..
I think it is time that Africans start refusing to allow any journeyman to
hold a state hostage by violence or the threat of; what you have (had) in
Sierra Leone was akin to what pertained in The Gambia iin 1981..a bunch of
non-entities with arms take-over control of the State and unleash
mayhem..opening the jails and letting loose chaos and pandemodium...my best
friend who happens to be a lawyer with an LLM in International Law and
Human Rights, and who published a Human Rights Column on the The Daily
Observer (during the days of the AFPRC) was in Freetown Sierra Leone during
the take-oever in May and for a further 2 months, and saw first hand the
complete lack of mission, integrity and decency of the so-called AFRC in
Sierra Leone, daily lootings, beatins and arrests by armed persons, either
Soldiers, or their allies , the RUF or common thugs unleashed from the
jails, the nights were punctuated with looting of private residences ,
rapings and murder of innocents,..one example is that the actual coup
maker, Corporal Gborie Tamba, who had to allow Major Koroma to lead,
because he is completely uneducated but famous for his coup broadcasts was
seen leading an armed band in pillaging and robbing private residences,
....then he was made leader of an anti-looting squad that shot on sight
alleged looters, he was then caught leading a looting spree and notably the
looting of the Iranian Islamic Cultural Centre and for this he was demoted
from Seargeant to which he was promoted to Corporal and kicked out of the
ruling council; that very night he led an attack on the barracks of Koroma,
apparently intent on taking over again, was defeated and as of the
liberation of Freetown by ecomog, he was supposed to have been in custody
at Pademba Road prison
so what is my point?
we the so called educated and intellegentsia should take a long hard look
at our practical options if our modern states are not only to survive and
prosper and and it is no longer acceptable or tenable that any group of
persons by virtue of violence should be allowed to take over the State;
their only qualification being organised to kill and self-appointed
redeemers of the masses; even Seargeant DOE of Liberia was better than
KOROMA, at least his destructio of the STATE took a decade, KOROMA and his
gang destroyed more in 2/3 months that 7 years of civil war..it was
LIBERIA's example that TAUGHT ECOWAS that you cannot watch nor isolate
this..the RUF is an offshoot of Charles Taylor's NPFL and just for a
tip..Charles Taylor of Liberia loaned the AFRC, fighters and moral support
in order to thwart the return (in his opinion) of Kabbah, a Mandinka and
therefore, by his logic a secret supporter of Taylor rival Alhaji
Kromah..it was NIGERIA's tough stance in ECOMOG and Abacha's whirlwind tour
of ECOWAS capitals that kept the unity of ECOWAS stand on the Sierra Leone
issue..I will let you draw your own conclusion but I am sure that had
KOROMA succeeded..West Africa will see further destabilisation and breaking
up along ethic lines, with an alliance of CRIMINAL leaders vs. the rest; in
the interim forget any dreams of regional cooperation and
development..Johny Paul Koroma even had a vision of Christ and short of
declaring Sierra Leone a CHRISTIAN country..did everything to sharpen the
diffrerence..between him and ALHAJI TEJAN KABBAH..this was the other
dimension..of what was creeping into Sierra Leone and the
sub-region..remember Taylor claimed that ECOMOG came about because then
ECOWAS chairman Sir Dawda Jawara and his son Abass Bundu, ECOWAS secretary
general (TAYLOR's words) were secretly helping ALHAJI KROMAH..again
TAYLOR'S ENTHIC and RELIGIOUS CONSPIRACY..
I refuse to accept also that when we collectively elect leaders and organs
of civil government, any attempt to restore civil order is done for one
man..no..the president is not one person but the embodiment of our will and
desire for civil govt. under a set of accepted rules, ie constitutional
rule.
I cannot answer the question about Kabbah's feelings but urge you to review
his CV and you will discover that Kabbah is not the typical power-hungry
African leader but an accomplished person and a worthy example for us
...young aspiring Africans, (in the International or seeking International
stature) and I remind you that Kabbah was elected by Sierra Leoneans after
a hard fouht and won democracy and 90% of the civil service had refused the
back to work order by the AFRC and defied and rejected the putschist so if
Kabbah and the International had not taken this action, we would have
betrayed the Sierra Leonean people..
I am glad to report that as of 13th February, Freetown was in the hands of
ecomog forces and the people were jubilating and celebrating with the junta
and its apologists on the run..
I am proud that for once AFRICANS have decided for AFRICANS..this was an
ECOWAS decision supported by the OAU the UN and the international..in the
words of Gen Abacha ..
we Africans are tired of coups and do not want any more coups..
like you I hope this holds true across the board and I find it hard to see
how Abacha can reconcile Nigerians fighting and dying to restore democracy
in Sierra Leone and denying them democracy at home...I expect Abacha to
lead Nigeria to some form of democratic govt. by the end of the year as he
promised. I suspect though that he (Abacha) will do a la Rawlings or Yaya
Jammeh, ie, succeed himself; not the best but at least it helps ensure that
there are no coups for a while, apparently the soldier-politicians are very
good at securing State House (REALPOLITIK) and the State in the process
I apologise for the long lecture but assure that I mean no insult except to
show that we (Africans) have problems and more than anything we need to
saved from the scourge of self-appointed and gun-toting leaders, we need
some stability so that we can work out how best to develop our peoples and
nations
pmj in Banjul and supporting ecomog
----------
> From: mmjeng@image.dk
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa
> Date: Tuesday, February 10, 1998 11:48 PM
>
> Gambia-Lers,
> It is sad that the Nigerian-Led ECOMOG pound Freetown with artillery
> shells and nobody knows the exact number of death toll. It must be
> very serious. There was a report that about 50 people
> trying to escape to neighboring Guinea drowned when their boat
> capsized
> Does it mean that if there is any coup again in
> West Africa Nigeria will do the same.
> Where is the OAU and what are they doing.
> Where is the African Ladies Mission On Peace And Humanitarian Issues.
> I am sure they have something to tell their husbands.
> How does President Kabbah feel about the pounding of his country and
> people, the thoundands of civilians fleeing, the unknown death toll
> and those trap in the city. All for him one person to be back to
> rule.
> Is Abacha democratic enough to led ECOMAG to restore democracy
> in Sierre Leone.
> Lets pray for our people in Sierre Leone and may God rescue them
> immediately.
> Greetings
> Matarr M. Jeng
>
> P/S Housainou, Your poem is just but great. Keep it up.
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
A while back a list member lamented that his proposal to put together a public
affairs show on Gambian television was cleverly killed in the guise of
official consideration.It is unfortuanate that such a worthwhile idea met such
a fate because bringing together a balanced panel of media types together with
civic, religious and political leaders to discuss issues would have
significantly elevated the level of public discourse. I would dare to
speculate that the producers would not be merely interested in a slug fest
between interlocutors on the program but would aim to have the veiwers exposed
to all sides of the issue and equip them to draw their own conclusions. The
public would also be introduced to policy makers who have significant imput
in things that greatly impact their lives and those officials inturn would
have profiles and reputations built by appearing on this powerful medium.
Wouldn't it be great for example to have a discussion on housing with the
director of social secutity and housing finance corp and an economist from the
finance ministry talking about gov't approaches to solving the housing crunch
on the one hand and have the gentleman who runs TAF construction speak on
private sector approaches to solving the same issue. A would be home buyer
would find such a discussion informative and it can help him decide weather to
signup for the new Brusubi housing project or to hire a contractor and build
on his own. In fact here is how I envision a discussion on Education policy
unfolding on such a program. It would begin with shots of returning fishing
boats on the Gunjur beach while a very soft Halam plays in the background and
then the voice of the moderator comes on saying' Goodevening and thank you
for joining us here on our weekly program JAKARRLO I am your host Morro Bah.
Today we focus on education and to help us shed light on this very important
issue albeit from two radically different perspectives are Mrs Ancha Sohna a
successful businesswoman who runs two private grade schools and also writes a
regular column on education issues and Mr Dawda Nyang assistant to minister
for policy planning and curriculum development and author of' Hamham : a guide
to teacher training'. Let me begin with you Mrs sohna, it is my understanding
that you favor decentralising the entire education system in this country
essentially dismantling the huge ministry of education and delegating its
functions to what you call school districts. ' well Morro you are partially
correct in your characterisation . What i favor is to significantly whittle
down the bereaucracy at the ministry and in it's place we would carve out what
would be local entities throughout this nation. The government would retain a
skeleton staff who would be responsible for developing curricullum and setting
performance standards and training teachers . Each school district would be
apportioned resouces proportional to the student concentration and other
criteria like infrastructure needs and be given flexibilty to hire and fire
staff from the pool of teachers the gov't would train. In return for the
resources that the gov't would disburse school districts would be required to
maintain established performance standards and impeccable openess and
accountibilty. This would help ensure that resources are spent wisely as
every school district vies to outperform the other and our children would come
out winners. Right now we spend tens of millions of Dalasis every year that
does not come near producing the results anyone wants . Families are literally
going hungry just to help pay for high school education. alot of that has do
with misdirection of resources and i think once we let the stake holders in
local communities run things we can improve on the meagre resources we have.''
' But Mrs Sohna aren't you just shifting the bereaucracy from Buckle street to
your districts without reallychanging anything.?' ' No what you are setting up
at the school districts would consist only of the requisite number people
needed to perform specific tasks like hiring teachers , buying supplies and
coordinators to ensure that things are running as they are supposed to. It
would be a small and precise group.'. Mr Nyang I see you shaking your head
.....what is wrong with having the people of Farafenni running there schools?'
' Well two things to begin with. First of all her proposal would be
prohibitively expensive. you are talking about setting up mini departments of
education all over this country. I would admit i haven't run any numbers on
her proposal but it would entail far more resources than this country can
afford. Secondly it would most definately produce a system of absolute winners
and losers. I believe the nation must constantly strive to improve education
but it must be conducted from single entity as opposed to a hodge podge of
platforms.'.
Pa Musa,
I definately agree, but I hope this trend of unity among ECOWAS
continues. Lets hope it will not be a selective process as when to jump
in and restore a legitimate regime back in power. It should not not be
based on religious grounds or anything else...
Baboucarr Sillah
I hope none of the single ladies would become your valentine next year
simply because you are to become a chemist, they should find something
more important than a mere title...(just a thought)
Goodluck in your search!
Baboucarr Sillah
Sent by "Foroyaa" <foroyaa@commit.gm>
via Commit
It appears that some concerned persons are still under the notion that
Baboucarr Gaye and Ebrima Sillah are still under detention. It is our duty
to give you an update that Baboucarr and Ebrima are released.
Ebrima Sillah was released on saturday, 7 February, 1998 and has not been
charged. Baboucarr Gaye was released on the 8 February, 1998, then detained
again when he reported on bail, but subsequently released on Thursday, 12
February, 1998. He is charged for operating a radio station without
licence. We will give you a more detailed report in due course.
Famara Demba wrote:
>
> List members,
>
> It is to my understanding that Malanding S. Jaiteh and Sailey Sey are both
> against unwarranted mails( personal mails) posted to this list. Therefore I
> would assume that their recent letters were unintentionally posted to the
> list. Is that right Folks? Correct me if I'm wrong please will you? I am
> pretty sure that most of the personal mails seen on this list were posted
> unintentionally. Mistakes are human and I hope we always learn from them.
>
> Thank you and keep hopes alive.
>
> Famara Demba,
> Columbus, Ohio.
I agree. personal mails should be directly sent to intended receipients
only since both parties have e mails.
Gambia-L,
I wish to share the following response by Dr. Sulayman Nyang. I hope that
you find reading it worthwhile.
Thanks to all who responded, either privately or on this list.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Thanks for your message informing us about the state of affairs in Sierra
Leone. I think Gambians should show interest in the state of affairs in
Sierra leone. I can give five reasons why we should show interest and
concern. The first reason is that many Gambians and persons of Gambian
descent now see Sierra leone as their adopted homeland.This Gambian
diaspora in Sierra leone is usually associated with our Serahuli
clansmen,but the Gambian presence is more diverse than that. The second
reason is that many Gambians are of Sierra Leone origin. The Krio (Aku) in
the Gambia originated in Sierra Leone. The decision of Lt. Governor
Rendall in the early 1800's to bring many Krios into the newly
created Bathurst settlement (now called Banjul) paved the way for the Krio
factor in Gambian history.Many Gambians have relatives and in-laws from
this important community of Gambians.Their contributions to Gambian
society range from the Agugu (Yoruba:Egungun), fufu and Akara to the Asobi
and Osusu. There are many other things to list. To do justice to the
subject one may have to write an essay on Gambian-Sierra Leonean Relations
in the Age of European Colonization. The third reason why Gambians should
show interest in Sierra Leone is that the peoples of Sierra Leone are part
ofthe West Sudan civilizations. Their ethnic groups are related to other
Gambian ethnics. The Mende, the Yalunka, the Sherbro, the Susu and the
Mandingo of that country are cousins to our people of the mande-speaking
group of West Africa. The same is true of the Fula, the Krio and the
Temne.The fourth reason why the Gambians should show interest in the state
of affairs in Sierra Leone lies in the common regional destiny that seems
to lump all the West African states in a circle of military violence. The
late Kwame Nkrumah warned the Africans of his generation to avoid the
pitfalls of disunity. He wrote and I quote from memory: " If we fail to
unite Africa will be plunged into the same condition as Latin America is
after one hundred years of political independence...We will be victims and
martyrs of neocolonialism." What the Ghanaian leader was saying is that
the military coup detat would become as common place in Africa as it was
(then) in Latin America. Africans should study the history of coup detats
in Latin America and identify the factors and forces responsible for the
elimination of the military coup detat in that hemisphere's political
life. Since the Gambians have also gone through the agony of a military
coup, it would be politically naive not to think the unthinkable. once
upon a time the Sierra leoneans thought that the political volcano
rocking other African states could not destabilize their peaceful way of
life. Those who are seriously interested in the stability of the region,
cannot ignore the threat to regional and local peace in any of the
countries. The fifth and last reason why Gambians should pay attention to
the state of affairs in Sierra Leone, lies in the fact that Sierra Leone
has set many precedents for Africa. Let me list a few of them for your
reflection and comment.The first precedent from the land the Portuguese
called Sierra Leone, took place in 1967, when the late Siaka Stevens was
elected to replace Prime Minister Albert Margai. This was certainly
unprecedented in African politics . It took place at a time when the
single party system was the order of the day.Since then the Sierra Leone
example has been followed only in Mauretius and Zambia.The second
precedent is the fact that the military in Sierra Leone carried out a coup
detat and returned Siaka Stevens back to power, following the coup detats
of Lansana Musa and Commander Juxson Smith respectively. The third
precedent from Sierra Leone is the fact that this is the only African
country whose civilian president decided to groom a military officer to
succeed him.This is the Stevens-Momoh deal which blurred the lines of
demarcation between the civilian politicians and the military
establishment in Sierra leone. If the Nigerian forces dislodged the ruling
junta in Freetown, Sierra leone would set another political precedent in
Africa. Here we witness an unprecedented spectacle of one military force
taking action against another in the name of restoring civilian rule in
Sierra Leone. What is unprecedented is the fact that the the
democratically elected civilian ruler to be restored is being restored by
an external force (Nigeria)at a time when that very military power is the
target of pro-democracy forces in Nigeria and elsewhere. The Nigerian
intervention is certainly not unprecedented.The activities of the
Senegalese army in the Gambia , following the Kukoi Samba Sanyang
abortive coup detat in July 1981 and the French army in the restoration of
Gabonese President Leon Mba in 1963 provide interesting constrasts for
students of African politics. I hope you will find this informative and
provocative.Let me hear from you.
Sulayman S. Nyang
Howard University
Prof.!
What more could we say?! Thanks a ton for the refresher and keep
up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
Could you please add Mr. Musa sise to the Gambial-l. His e-mail address
is:
sis0909r@uel.ac.uk
Thank you very much for your cooperation,
Peace!
Omar Jibba (o.J)
Dr. Nyang,
Your posting is very well done and so insightful! I found the book, "
Agrarian Question and Reformism in Latin America" a good peice to read on
this subject. The author, Alain de Janvry (1981) was my college tutor and
can be contacted for further reference by those who want to pursue this
subject further. His address is as follows:
Prof. Alain de Janvry
Gianini Hall
University of Califiornia-Berkeley,
Berkeley, California 94720, U.S.A.
Regards, Housainou
mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow) on 16-02-98 07:42:39
Please respond to gambia-l@u.washington.edu
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
cc: (bcc: Housainou Taal/OD/WFP)
Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)
Gambia-L,
I wish to share the following response by Dr. Sulayman Nyang. I hope that
you find reading it worthwhile.
Thanks to all who responded, either privately or on this list.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
***********************************************************************
> Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 12:45:09 -0500 (EST)
> From: Sulayman Nyang <nyang@xavier.cldc.howard.edu>
> To: Modou Jallow <mjallow@st6000.sct.edu>
> Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa
> In-Reply-To: <9802110658.AA31888@st6000.sct.edu>
From: nyang@cldc.howard.edu
Thanks for your message informing us about the state of affairs in Sierra
Leone. I think Gambians should show interest in the state of affairs in
Sierra leone. I can give five reasons why we should show interest and
concern. The first reason is that many Gambians and persons of Gambian
descent now see Sierra leone as their adopted homeland.This Gambian
diaspora in Sierra leone is usually associated with our Serahuli
clansmen,but the Gambian presence is more diverse than that. The second
reason is that many Gambians are of Sierra Leone origin. The Krio (Aku) in
the Gambia originated in Sierra Leone. The decision of Lt. Governor
Rendall in the early 1800's to bring many Krios into the newly
created Bathurst settlement (now called Banjul) paved the way for the Krio
factor in Gambian history.Many Gambians have relatives and in-laws from
this important community of Gambians.Their contributions to Gambian
society range from the Agugu (Yoruba:Egungun), fufu and Akara to the Asobi
and Osusu. There are many other things to list. To do justice to the
subject one may have to write an essay on Gambian-Sierra Leonean Relations
in the Age of European Colonization. The third reason why Gambians should
show interest in Sierra Leone is that the peoples of Sierra Leone are part
ofthe West Sudan civilizations. Their ethnic groups are related to other
Gambian ethnics. The Mende, the Yalunka, the Sherbro, the Susu and the
Mandingo of that country are cousins to our people of the mande-speaking
group of West Africa. The same is true of the Fula, the Krio and the
Temne.The fourth reason why the Gambians should show interest in the state
of affairs in Sierra Leone lies in the common regional destiny that seems
to lump all the West African states in a circle of military violence. The
late Kwame Nkrumah warned the Africans of his generation to avoid the
pitfalls of disunity. He wrote and I quote from memory: " If we fail to
unite Africa will be plunged into the same condition as Latin America is
after one hundred years of political independence...We will be victims and
martyrs of neocolonialism." What the Ghanaian leader was saying is that
the military coup detat would become as common place in Africa as it was
(then) in Latin America. Africans should study the history of coup detats
in Latin America and identify the factors and forces responsible for the
elimination of the military coup detat in that hemisphere's political
life. Since the Gambians have also gone through the agony of a military
coup, it would be politically naive not to think the unthinkable. once
upon a time the Sierra leoneans thought that the political volcano
rocking other African states could not destabilize their peaceful way of
life. Those who are seriously interested in the stability of the region,
cannot ignore the threat to regional and local peace in any of the
countries. The fifth and last reason why Gambians should pay attention to
the state of affairs in Sierra Leone, lies in the fact that Sierra Leone
has set many precedents for Africa. Let me list a few of them for your
reflection and comment.The first precedent from the land the Portuguese
called Sierra Leone, took place in 1967, when the late Siaka Stevens was
elected to replace Prime Minister Albert Margai. This was certainly
unprecedented in African politics . It took place at a time when the
single party system was the order of the day.Since then the Sierra Leone
example has been followed only in Mauretius and Zambia.The second
precedent is the fact that the military in Sierra Leone carried out a coup
detat and returned Siaka Stevens back to power, following the coup detats
of Lansana Musa and Commander Juxson Smith respectively. The third
precedent from Sierra Leone is the fact that this is the only African
country whose civilian president decided to groom a military officer to
succeed him.This is the Stevens-Momoh deal which blurred the lines of
demarcation between the civilian politicians and the military
establishment in Sierra leone. If the Nigerian forces dislodged the ruling
junta in Freetown, Sierra leone would set another political precedent in
Africa. Here we witness an unprecedented spectacle of one military force
taking action against another in the name of restoring civilian rule in
Sierra Leone. What is unprecedented is the fact that the the
democratically elected civilian ruler to be restored is being restored by
an external force (Nigeria)at a time when that very military power is the
target of pro-democracy forces in Nigeria and elsewhere. The Nigerian
intervention is certainly not unprecedented.The activities of the
Senegalese army in the Gambia , following the Kukoi Samba Sanyang
abortive coup detat in July 1981 and the French army in the restoration of
Gabonese President Leon Mba in 1963 provide interesting constrasts for
students of African politics. I hope you will find this informative and
provocative.Let me hear from you.
Sulayman S. Nyang
Howard University
Greetings:
Here is an update on the conference. The past week has been very
promising and productive. A large segment of the D.C. community has
embraced the need for a conference and have begun contributing
significantly to its success. I hope this is reflected in the emerging
format. The principal speakers, facilitators etc. will be posted
shortly. Meanwhile, please send your input and inform others about the
conference.
LatJor
+++++++++++++
LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
MEETING THE CHALLENGES OF THE 21ST CENTURY
HOWARD UNIVERSITY
BLACKBURN CENTER
2:30 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.
SATURDAY FEB. 21ST, 1998
You are cordially invited to participate in a Leadership Conference to
define the mission, goals, objectives, and plans for the establishment
of a Global Gambian Association.
CONTEXT
The establishment of such an association is based on the expressed
interest of the gambian community for the development of an integrated
and cohesive community that is self-reliant and productive in:
(a) meeting the economic, socio-cultural and professional needs of
gambians overseas;
(b) making a sustained and valuable contribution to the development of
The Gambia, and
(c) meeting the challenges of the 21st century and their impact on The
Gambia and Gambians.
Currently there exists numerous small organizations addressing diverse
specific needs of the Gambian community. The Global Association would
validate these organizations while seeking to address cross-cutting
needs.
CONFERENCE AGENDA
1. Registration and Open Space/Open Market Dialogue
2. Plenary - Challenges of the 21st century
3. Concurrent sessions (set 1)
4. Plenary discussion
5. Concurrent sessions (set 2)
6. Plenary session
7. Closure and Next Steps (introduction of:
(a) Policy and Strategic Planning Group
(to compile information, analyze and finalize for action)
(b) Other groups to form to be based on the deliverables from the
Policy and Strategic Planning Group.)
Concurrent sessions
a) The Global Association: Mission, Goals, Guiding Principles,
Membership;
b) Human Resource Development and Management (Education, Training and
Professionalism, Health and Social Protection)
c) Knowledge Generation and Dissemination - Building the Learning
Community
d) Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Development
e) Economic and Financial Management
f) Managing an effective and sustainable Gambian association -
What works, What does not work, What principles to apply,
What structures, How to enhance partnership, commitment and
ownership.
List managers,
Could you please Fatou Jobe to the list? Her email address is
Fatou.Jobe@halliburton.com. Thanks.
---------
Anna Secka
secka@cse.bridgeport.edu
Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <archibald.graham@commit.gm>
via Commit
In response to Paul's enquiry:
> How much are the plots selling for?
A follow up enquiry was made with the Corporation earlier today and the
following information may also be of interest:
==========================
Dimension Price (Dalasis)
18 X 25 45,000
20 X 25 50,000
25 X 25 55,000
=========================
E&OE
The approx. Mid-Market exchange rate as at today is $1 = Dal 10.2
Regards to all.
Archi
Hi All,
For those of you with a sound card, speakers and a fast modem
(i.e., 14Kbps or greater) check out this site - www.audionet.com. You can
listen to live broadcast of the BBC and many other radio stations. You will
need RealAudio, but the site has a link to download the program.
I was just listening to the results for the African Cup of Nations,
news about Sierra Leone and Africa...
Enjoy!!!
Amadou Fall
At 05:45 PM 2/16/98 -0000, you wrote:
>
Thank you Archi for the information.
Paul.
Dear List Managers,
Can you please subscribe Nicolas Fresh to the list. His E-mail
address is
Wangofresk@hotmail.com. I will appreciate it.
Thanks.
Some thoughts on the recent concern about misdirected mail:
It only takes a couple of seconds to verify who you're
sending mail to after hitting that REPLY button. Sure
enough you can forget to check, but then I guess that's
where responsibility steps in. It is also worth the while
to learn a bit more about the e-mail software you use;
certain configurable options usually let you tailor your
environment to your convenience, which can sometimes help
prevent ostensibly careless mistakes. Be paranoid, because
the next time you inadvertently send personal mail to some
300 people, it may be more--much more--than just a "hello,
how are you" message...
The issue of learning more about the software tools you
use goes beyond just your e-mail software. The list
processor that drives this mailing list is another tool
worth finding more about. Just send a subjectless message
with "help" as the only word in the body of the message to
<listproc@u.washington.edu>, and you'll be amazed at how easy
it can be to do certain things, or that they can be done
at all. You can, for instance, search the gambia-l archives,
over several months, by keyword--useful if you were
temporarily unsubscribed and wanted to know what was
discussed about a particular topic while you were away.
Finally, a few suggestions I guess might fall under the
category of e-mail etiquette:
1. Avoid sending attachments with your e-mail. Not all e-mail
clients understand HTML formatted documents, and certainly
not all word processors know M$ Word. Worse yet, some
just don't know how to handle attachments. It is the
general consensus that computer viruses (virii ?) cannot
be spread through e-mail, but attachments are just one
way a malicious individual (or prankster, as the case may
be) can send trojans galloping into your 'pooter.
2. Explicitly terminate your end-of-lines with the <RETURN> /
<ENTER> key. What happens is that some editors would
wrap your text around for you while you compose a message
but wouldn't necessarily include the proper characters to
let other e-mail clients know to end the line there. So
a reader can literally receive a message that is a single
long, very long, line. Believe me, it can be a pain in the
butt! On the same token, don't write very long lines
because someone might want to quote your message in their
reply and when the ">" character is prepended to the lines
of your message, it produces all sorts of messed up formats.
3. If you reply to specific portions of a message and
have to quote them, just do so where necessary. If you just
reply to praise a piece or say thanks, I doubt if it is
really necessary to include the entire 20 or so lines.
Chances are, whoever is interested in what you have to say
about it already has the original message. If you don't
know how to include portions of a message in your reply,
well maybe this is the time to "learn a bit more about your
e-mail software". Some good places to start are "Help",
"Options", "Preferences"... Get my drift? ;-)
And a question to the maintainers of the list, who, incidentally,
are doing such a great job: is there some form of introduction to
the list sent to newly subscribed members? I think this question
was raised earlier. A short message with a brief description
of Gambia-l and a summary of a few useful commands understood
by the list processor would sure go a long way. Some new members have
to chill for a while to get a feel for the nature of discussions on
the list before they contribute or even send in an introduction.
This is OK but first impressions do last and if a member joined
at the wrong time, well...
Er, did I forget to say that any opinions that might have been
raised in this message are humbly mine, and are thus not
necessarily entirely true? :-)
Many thanks.
Cherno Waka Jagne,
Halifax
Subject: Gambians to form a financial Investment firm.
Date: February 17,1998
Sender: jhnsherriff@aol.com
Greeting or Salam brother s and Sisters:
The Gambian organization in Atlanta is testing a investment club that can lead
to major financial institution to the Alanta Gambian community.
Gambians all over the world should joint an financial investment club for
better
tomorrow. F.Y.I
Gambia-l:
as Nyang mentioned, many of us have ties of some kind to Sierra Leone.
My grandfather, Ernest Scattred, emigrated to the Gambia from Sierra
Leone.
Amadou SJ
Congratulation in organizing this conference. Sorry that I can not just
fly in from Denmark. From outside it looks very fine, but also very
ambitious, to come around the subjects within an hour or so, even you
have fine lectures or speakers. My experiences are from NGO-sessions
over the years. As I know you gambians, it will demand a very tough
discipline, which I do hope you all will accept. I wish all of of you
"good luck", and look forward to hear more about it. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
> ----------
> Fra: latjor ndow[SMTP:latjor@hotmail.com]
> Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Sendt: 16. februar 1998 20:32
> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Emne: leadership conference
>=20
> Greetings:
> Here is an update on the conference. The past week has been very=20
> promising and productive. A large segment of the D.C. community has=20
> embraced the need for a conference and have begun contributing=20
> significantly to its success. I hope this is reflected in the =
emerging
>=20
> format. The principal speakers, facilitators etc. will be posted=20
> shortly. Meanwhile, please send your input and inform others about =
the
>=20
> conference.
> LatJor
> +++++++++++++
> LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
>=20
> MEETING THE CHALLENGES OF THE 21ST CENTURY
>=20
> HOWARD UNIVERSITY
> BLACKBURN CENTER
> 2:30 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.
> SATURDAY FEB. 21ST, 1998
>=20
> You are cordially invited to participate in a Leadership Conference =
to
>=20
> define the mission, goals, objectives, and plans for the =
establishment
>=20
> of a Global Gambian Association.
>=20
> CONTEXT
>=20
> The establishment of such an association is based on the expressed=20
> interest of the gambian community for the development of an =
integrated
>=20
> and cohesive community that is self-reliant and productive in:
>=20
> (a) meeting the economic, socio-cultural and professional needs of
>=20
> gambians overseas;
> (b) making a sustained and valuable contribution to the development =
of
>=20
> The Gambia, and
> (c) meeting the challenges of the 21st century and their impact on =
The
>=20
> Gambia and Gambians.
>=20
> Currently there exists numerous small organizations addressing =
diverse
>=20
> specific needs of the Gambian community. The Global Association would =
> validate these organizations while seeking to address cross-cutting=20
> needs.
>=20
> CONFERENCE AGENDA
>=20
> 1. Registration and Open Space/Open Market Dialogue
> 2. Plenary - Challenges of the 21st century
> 3. Concurrent sessions (set 1)
> 4. Plenary discussion
> 5. Concurrent sessions (set 2)
> 6. Plenary session
> 7. Closure and Next Steps (introduction of:
> (a) Policy and Strategic Planning Group=20
> (to compile information, analyze and finalize for action)
> (b) Other groups to form to be based on the deliverables from =
the
>=20
> Policy and Strategic Planning Group.)
>=20
> Concurrent sessions
>=20
> a) The Global Association: Mission, Goals, Guiding Principles,
>=20
> Membership;
> b) Human Resource Development and Management (Education, Training and =
> Professionalism, Health and Social Protection)
> c) Knowledge Generation and Dissemination - Building the Learning
>=20
> Community
> d) Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Development
> e) Economic and Financial Management
> f) Managing an effective and sustainable Gambian association -=20
> What works, What does not work, What principles to apply,=20
> What structures, How to enhance partnership, commitment and =20
> ownership.
>=20
> ______________________________________________________
> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
>=20
Archie,
Please excuse my ignorance, but are these measurements in yards, meters ? And
l do hope sincerely that these are not feet.
Jabou
In a message dated 2/16/98 7:39:19 PM, you wrote:
<<Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <archibald.graham@commit.gm>
via Commit
In response to Paul's enquiry:
> How much are the plots selling for?
A follow up enquiry was made with the Corporation earlier today and the
following information may also be of interest:
==========================
Dimension Price (Dalasis)
18 X 25 45,000
20 X 25 50,000
25 X 25 55,000
=========================
E&OE
The approx. Mid-Market exchange rate as at today is $1 = Dal 10.2
Regards to all.
Archi
I would like to thank Dr. Nyang as usual, for his brilliant
exposition on Sierra Leone and also for educating me a
little bit about my history and roots as i am a creole and
my great grand father emigrated from Glouster in Sierra
Leone to Gambia.
Apart from the points already mentioned by him, I would
also like to re-echo that every Gambian should take
interest of what is happening in the sub region. Sierra
Leone have trained hundreds of Gambians incluing four SOS
in the current government. There are so many professionals
from Sierra Leone in Banjul, some of whom are helping out
at the RVH and schools. I hang out with some who are highly
trained lawyers,accountants and engineers and these people
have been displaced from their own homeland. These are some
of the repercussions of internal turmoil in a country.
However, BRAVO to Ecomog for solving an African problem.
Some people are criticizing Nigeria because of its military
government but let's look at the counterfactual, if Nigeria
had not taken the lead and intervened in Sierra Leone and
used force on Johnny Koroma who was not manly enough to
stand up and fight but decided to "chicken out" and is now
seeking political asylum - (so much for his bravery), the
Sierra Leonian masses would still be suffering. At least
the professionals and others can now return home and start
the rebuilding process of their shattered economy which is
going to be a difficult and uphill task. Their ministry of
Finance has was burnt and flattened to the ground and the
Central Bank was bombed by those irresponsible rebels.
Another lesson that Aficans can derive from this is that we
need African solutions to African problems. It is alright
for the UN to condemn the military junta, so what!
condemnnation does not bring about changes, action does and
it has worked in Sierra Leone where a democratic elected
government will once again take its righful place at the
helm of affairs.
cheers
Basil
On Tue, 17 Feb 1998 08:06:57 -0500 "A. Scattred Janneh"
<amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net> wrote:
> Gambia-l:
>
> as Nyang mentioned, many of us have ties of some kind to Sierra Leone.
> My grandfather, Ernest Scattred, emigrated to the Gambia from Sierra
> Leone.
>
> Amadou SJ
Asbjørn Nordam wrote:
>
> Congratulation in organizing this conference. Sorry that I can not just
> fly in from Denmark. From outside it looks very fine, but also very
> ambitious, to come around the subjects within an hour or so, even you
> have fine lectures or speakers. My experiences are from NGO-sessions
> over the years. As I know you gambians, it will demand a very tough
> discipline, which I do hope you all will accept. I wish all of of you
> "good luck", and look forward to hear more about it. Asbjørn Nordam
>
> > ----------
> > Fra: latjor ndow[SMTP:latjor@hotmail.com]
> > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> > Sendt: 16. februar 1998 20:32
> > Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> > Emne: leadership conference
> >
> > Greetings:
> > Here is an update on the conference. The past week has been very
> > promising and productive. A large segment of the D.C. community has
> > embraced the need for a conference and have begun contributing
> > significantly to its success. I hope this is reflected in the emerging
> >
> > format. The principal speakers, facilitators etc. will be posted
> > shortly. Meanwhile, please send your input and inform others about the
> >
> > conference.
> > LatJor
> > +++++++++++++
> > LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE
> >
> > MEETING THE CHALLENGES OF THE 21ST CENTURY
> >
> > HOWARD UNIVERSITY
> > BLACKBURN CENTER
> > 2:30 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.
> > SATURDAY FEB. 21ST, 1998
> >
> > You are cordially invited to participate in a Leadership Conference to
> >
> > define the mission, goals, objectives, and plans for the establishment
> >
> > of a Global Gambian Association.
> >
> > CONTEXT
> >
> > The establishment of such an association is based on the expressed
> > interest of the gambian community for the development of an integrated
> >
> > and cohesive community that is self-reliant and productive in:
> >
> > (a) meeting the economic, socio-cultural and professional needs of
> >
> > gambians overseas;
> > (b) making a sustained and valuable contribution to the development of
> >
> > The Gambia, and
> > (c) meeting the challenges of the 21st century and their impact on The
> >
> > Gambia and Gambians.
> >
> > Currently there exists numerous small organizations addressing diverse
> >
> > specific needs of the Gambian community. The Global Association would
> > validate these organizations while seeking to address cross-cutting
> > needs.
> >
> > CONFERENCE AGENDA
> >
> > 1. Registration and Open Space/Open Market Dialogue
> > 2. Plenary - Challenges of the 21st century
> > 3. Concurrent sessions (set 1)
> > 4. Plenary discussion
> > 5. Concurrent sessions (set 2)
> > 6. Plenary session
> > 7. Closure and Next Steps (introduction of:
> > (a) Policy and Strategic Planning Group
> > (to compile information, analyze and finalize for action)
> > (b) Other groups to form to be based on the deliverables from the
> >
> > Policy and Strategic Planning Group.)
> >
> > Concurrent sessions
> >
> > a) The Global Association: Mission, Goals, Guiding Principles,
> >
> > Membership;
> > b) Human Resource Development and Management (Education, Training and
> > Professionalism, Health and Social Protection)
> > c) Knowledge Generation and Dissemination - Building the Learning
> >
> > Community
> > d) Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Development
> > e) Economic and Financial Management
> > f) Managing an effective and sustainable Gambian association -
> > What works, What does not work, What principles to apply,
> > What structures, How to enhance partnership, commitment and
> > ownership.
> >
> > ______________________________________________________
> > Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
> >
You are welcome . If you need an invitation just let us know
Habib
--
Paul,
Please direct this to the individual intended for. I just recently sent mail to
the list addressing personal mails issue.
regards,
sarian
> Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 10:51:50 -0800
> From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Sillah Konateh
> Mime-Version: 1.0
> X-Sender: bgibba@mail.interlog.com
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
>
> Hi! Mr. Konateh,
>
> I always suspected that you the brother of my friend Lasana Konateh in
> Toronto but I never confirmed it until today. I asked Sana about you and he
> confirmed that you are indeed his brother. Anyway, write to me by using my
> private e-mail address----bgibba@interlog.com so we can say more. My
> regards to you. Also, best wishes to you from Sana and his family members,
> Fatoumata, Alhagie, Ansumana, Nfamara, Mansata, and Foday.
> Paul.
B.M.Jones wrote:
>
> I would like to thank Dr. Nyang as usual, for his brilliant
> exposition on Sierra Leone and also for educating me a
> little bit about my history and roots as i am a creole and
> my great grand father emigrated from Glouster in Sierra
> Leone to Gambia.
>
> Apart from the points already mentioned by him, I would
> also like to re-echo that every Gambian should take
> interest of what is happening in the sub region. Sierra
> Leone have trained hundreds of Gambians incluing four SOS
> in the current government. There are so many professionals
> from Sierra Leone in Banjul, some of whom are helping out
> at the RVH and schools. I hang out with some who are highly
> trained lawyers,accountants and engineers and these people
> have been displaced from their own homeland. These are some
> of the repercussions of internal turmoil in a country.
>
> However, BRAVO to Ecomog for solving an African problem.
> Some people are criticizing Nigeria because of its military
> government but let's look at the counterfactual, if Nigeria
> had not taken the lead and intervened in Sierra Leone and
> used force on Johnny Koroma who was not manly enough to
> stand up and fight but decided to "chicken out" and is now
> seeking political asylum - (so much for his bravery), the
> Sierra Leonian masses would still be suffering. At least
> the professionals and others can now return home and start
> the rebuilding process of their shattered economy which is
> going to be a difficult and uphill task. Their ministry of
> Finance has was burnt and flattened to the ground and the
> Central Bank was bombed by those irresponsible rebels.
>
> Another lesson that Aficans can derive from this is that we
> need African solutions to African problems. It is alright
> for the UN to condemn the military junta, so what!
> condemnnation does not bring about changes, action does and
> it has worked in Sierra Leone where a democratic elected
> government will once again take its righful place at the
> helm of affairs.
>
> cheers
> Basil
>
> On Tue, 17 Feb 1998 08:06:57 -0500 "A. Scattred Janneh"
> <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net> wrote:
>
> > Gambia-l:
> >
> > as Nyang mentioned, many of us have ties of some kind to Sierra Leone.
> > My grandfather, Ernest Scattred, emigrated to the Gambia from Sierra
> > Leone.
> >
> > Amadou SJ
>
> ----------------------
> B.M.Jones
> B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk
You are very correct on why we should all be grateful to to ECOMOG for
stopping the misery of the Sierra leonians.We are all somehow related to
each other. My grandfather was a muslim lebanese immigrant who got
married to the sister/cousin of the late Sir Milton Margai and Albert
Margai who were christians. My mom immigrated to the Gambia to marry my
dad and we were all born in Banjul. So you can see the relationship both
religiously and nationally.
After all even as human beings we should be concerned.
peace
Habib Diab Ghanim
Sent by "Foroyaa" <foroyaa@commit.gm>
via Commit
Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs,
Department of State for Foreign Affairs,
Marina Parade,
Banjul.
16 February, 1998.
THE POLICY OF POSITIVE NEUTRALITY AND PROGRESSIVE RAPPROCHEMENT
Problems do not solve themselves. They are solved by people. A person who
goes asleep while his or her neighbour's house is on fire ultimately may
find oneself in a state of permanent sleep when the fire visits one's roof.
This is why the move of the government to offer to mediate in the Casamance
crisis is very much in tune with the dictates of conventional wisdom.
History has no place for people who fail to do their duty when the clarion
call is trumpeted by our times and circumstances. History is made by people
who have the determination, courage, organisational ability and are willing
to elicit immense sacrifice to ensure that the regulatory mechanisms which
bind our common humanity and which seek to keep intact our ardent desire to
live in peace, prosperity and happiness are revitalised.
The Casamance crisis is just next door. Gambians cannot escape the problem.
We have the option to either be part of the problem or part of the
solution. However, we cannot be part of the solution until we know the
concrete realities which govern the crisis.
The question now arises: What are we confronted with in Casamance?
The answer is simple. It is a war situation. The fundamental task is how to
make the forces of aggression to retire for good. This cannot be done until
the contending forces yearn for peace and work assiduously to achieve it.
This is inconceivable unless the factors which engineer the outbreak of war
are understood and addressed.
In short, war is the pursuit of the strategic objective of imposing one's
will on one's adversary by instruments of coercion. Each contending party
prosecutes war in order to attain given strategic objectives. Victory is
the attainment of one's strategic objective.
Whether a war situation can be contained, managed and ultimately resolved
through negotiation or not depends entirely on the strategic objectives of
the contending forces and the tenacity with which they cling to the
contradictory goals which engender war.
When contending forces call for cease fire without having any intension to
shift the focal point of their strategic objectives, the peace merely
serves as respite to prepare for more vicious war. Such negotiations merely
serve to shift the date of reckoning.
Hence, if The Gambia is to play a meaningful and decisive role in the
resolution of the Casamance crisis, we must move from the shell of the war
to the kernel.
Once we are able to dissect the problem in order to expose all the vital
organs, we may be able to give an objective prognosis and thus adopt a
curative strategy.
An objective review of the Casamance crisis would reveal the sensitive
historical problem of self determination and the post independent
conception of territorial integrity which is equated with the maintenance
of old colonial borders as the boundaries of newly independent states.
As Gambia prepares to take part in mediation, the Department of State for
Foreign Affairs must acquaint itself with the historical roots of the
crisis as conceived by the contending parties.
The Casamance Independentists have a dossier on the historical basis for
justifying their uprising. The strengths and weaknesses of their arguments
must be thoroughly digested. The Senegalese Government has a dossier on the
historical basis to determine the borders of the geopolitical entity now
called Senegal. It is important to examine the dossier and fully comprehend
the strengths and weaknesses of the historical evidence governing the
colonial borders prior to independence.
In this regard, there is need for a technical committee to be set up within
the Department of State for Foreign Affairs which will liaise with the
contending parties as well as the French and British Governments to find
out a correct picture of the colonial history of the territory concerned as
conceived by the various forces.
This is absolutely essential if one is not to find oneself being battered
by conflicting claims without being diplomatically literate to raise issues
that would minimise differences in conception and promote a more fertile
ground for an agreement.
Hence, the first step to take is to investigate and gather all the
different positions adopted by the contending forces and their
justification before going on to set up the terms for negotiation. This is
one fundamental step to note. Let us move to the second.
Furthermore, it should be borne in mind that mediation may succeed or fail
to address the immediate concerns. Hence, those who engage in mediation
must know how to forge ahead in good order and how to retreat in good order
should there be obstacles.
In this way, mediators may safeguard themselves from becoming targets for
the release of the aggression of the contending forces.
This calls for a policy of positive neutrality. This policy calls for
participation in resolving conflicts without being a part of them. This
policy is what ECOMOG failed to apply in the Liberian situation.
Consequently, immense properties and lives were lost before they learned to
cope with the situation.
The policy of positive neutrality is based on the acknowledgment that
mediation is merely a diplomatic instrument which is utilised to facilitate
amicable settlement of dispute. Mediation, therefore, presupposes that the
contending parties have consented to the mediation efforts of the mediator.
The policy of positive neutrality imposes on the mediator the duty to
confine one's role to the reconciliation of the claims and views of the
parties to a dispute. It permits the mediator to make proposals which the
parties to a dispute may consider and approve thus providing a basis for an
agreement or protocol to be signed to settle the dispute.
They may also give the mediator the mandate to monitor the agreement. The
Gambia, because of its unique position, should adopt the policy of positive
neutrality. The reason for this is simple.
The crystallization of such a policy is dictated by her geopolitical
position as a bridge between the two contending forces. Gambia is,
therefore, in a unique position to promote dialogue and the spirit of
reconciliation between the two adversaries. However, it can also forfeit
the unique advantage if it fails to adhere to the policy of positive
neutrality and remain an impartial arbitrator.
The reason for this is evident in recent developments. It is important for
the Gambian authorities to have it as a focal point in their minds that it
was in November, 1996 that the Farafenni attackers penetrated Gambia from
the northern part of Senegal and occupied the military camp in Farafenni.
On the other hand, the Kartong attackers also penetrated The Gambia from
the Casamance in July, 1997.
This demonstrates very clearly that Gambia has very porous borders with the
contending forces and any alliance with one party could lead it to be the
adversary of the other and thus render it vulnerable to the politics of
destabilization.
In short, attacks could be launched against the Gambian regime with the
complicity of one of the contending parties. In this regard, the policy of
positive neutrality is what will enable The Gambia to earn the confidence
of the contending parties and participate in resolving the crisis without
being drawn into it as a warring party.
This policy of positive neutrality is a diplomatic instrument which should
be one of the cornerstones of Gambia's policy on the resolution of the
Casamance crisis. This is the first principle. Let us move to the second.
Experience teaches that negotiation may provide a breathing space for a
more atrocious and protracted war or a protracted and more durable peace.
Suffice it to say negotiations which lead to escalation of conflict may be
deemed to be irrelevant and undesirable.
Each crisis has its nature and characteristics. The nature of each crisis
determines its exigencies. These exigencies must be addressed to effect a
settlement of a dispute. Clear-sightedness is necessary to know what it
takes to address the exigencies of each situation. It is this farsighted
perspective in diplomacy which enables the seasoned diplomats to search and
find the principles, procedures and modalities which perfectly answer the
urgent problems posed by each crisis situation.
In cases where the strategic objectives of the contending forces are
diametrically opposed to each other, one may conclude that a negotiated
settlement constitutes a grandiose dream.
Seasoned diplomats, however, do not resign to situations. They help build
situations that make the seemingly unlikely feasible. Such ingenuity, such
creative element in international diplomacy is what have prevented many
catastrophic situations from unfolding in the course of our historical
development. Such creativity, however, is rooted in objectivity.
Applying this principle in the Casamance situation, one must ask whether
there can be any agenda for peace to deal with the situation. This depends
on whether the desire for peace outweighs the desire for war on both sides.
Where this is not certain, the aim of the negotiation should be to inject
certainty in the process.
In our view, measures should be introduced to create an environment where
the desire for peace will outweigh the desire for war on all sides. This
makes it imperative for all sides to consistently and constantly work for
peace.
This policy of searching for measures which when implemented truly
contributes to the consolidation of peace step by step so that the desire
for peace ultimately outweighs the desire for war is the policy of
progressive rapprochement.
Under such a policy, negotiation serves as a breathing space for protracted
peace instead of protracted war.
What then are the concrete measures which could be taken to promote
protracted peace in Casamance.
It goes without saying that where there is so much distrust there is
absolute need to create a climate of trust. Trust is inconceivable as long
as there are skirmishes between the forces of the Senegalese army and those
of MFDC. Therefore, the first task is how to establish durable a cease
fire. Experience has shown that cease fire that is not linked to a
comprehensive settlement package is amorphous and unsustainable. It
constitutes cease fire in a vacuum. This may be the very defect which
plagued all hitherto cease fire arrangements in Casamance. This initiative
should not fall in the same trap.
To avoid this situation, the parties of the conflict should have
representatives who would be signatories to a cease fire agreement which
should encompass other crisis management and resolution measures.
The cease fire agreement should be seen as a response to the ardent desire
of the people in the sub region to live in peace. The parties must
undertake to end all hostilities or aggressive designs.
All acts of reprisals and discrimination against individuals or
organisations who have been part of the conflict must cease.
Furthermore, the agreement should make provision for the parties to
undertake to enter into negotiation within a stipulated period to ensure
the achievement of a durable peace and lasting solution to the crisis.
The agreement should make provision for all the parties to undertake to
strictly respect and scrupulously implement the agreement and other
protocols which may unfold during the negotiations.
The agreement should make provision that in the event of violation which
threatens the peace process the parties shall consult with each other and
other mutually agreed arbiters with the view of determining necessary
remedial measures. The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and France could perform the
role of arbiters.
Hence, it should be clear that the first task in the initiative for peace
is forestalling all aggressive designs. This initiative should have a
military component and a civil component.
The military component should be characterised by cessation of armed
confrontation and military manouevres.
The civil component should be characterised by the promotion of civic
liberties in the Casamance, the safeguarding of freedom of movement of
people and goods, freedom of association, assembly and expression. Symposia
and other fora for exchange of views on the crisis could be promoted by
NGOs and other civic groups.
The Gambia and Guinea Bissau shall undertake to treat refugees with respect
and help them to keep track of the real stages of the negotiations.
The media should be opened for discussion thus giving outlet to all shades
of opinions. This could ensure the restoration of confidence in the
population and encourage them to return to their villages and thus mitigate
the refugee crisis.
These measures should be pursued with the spirit of ending hatred and
enmity and promoting trust, dialogue and concord.
The second aspect of the agreement should be characterised by measures to
resolve the crisis.
The main component of this measure could be the holding of an international
conference on Casamance. This conference should be opened with a symposium
where representatives of the two contending forces and renowned
personalities who are versed in the history of the area and international
law and diplomacy could present papers. The members of MFDC in Casamance
and abroad, members of the Senegalese Government, the representatives of
the different political parties, the members of the National Assembly,
religious groups, civic organisations, the press, prominent personalities
in the arts, the United nations, OAU, ECOWAS could be invited to give clout
to the occasion. Countries like Guinea Bissau, France and The Gambia can be
assigned by the contending parties to play key roles in the opening of the
conference. The heads of state of these countries or their representatives
could address the conference.
Furthermore, the President of Senegal and the representative of MFDC such
as Reverend Diamacoune Senghor could address the gathering to promote the
spirit of reconciliation and mutual desire for peaceful settlement of the
conflict. The conference could then be followed by negotiation between the
Senegalese Government an MFDC in the presence of representatives of the
Bissau, Paris and Banjul authorities.
It is envisaged that with such an approach there will be a way forward.
To conclude, it is important to reiterate that the policy of progressive
rapprochement springs from the desire to pursue peaceful resolution of
disputes step by step through discussions and multiple agreements which are
respected and scrupulously implemented by the parties so as to ultimately
ensure a final settlement of a crisis. It sees the road to peace as a
protracted enterprise, a chain link in which negotiators move from one link
to the other without break or hesitation until the whole chain is put
together.
History gives opportunities to those who opt for the most realistic, just
and humane solution to human tragedies. We must seize this opportunity,
otherwise peace may be postponed indefinitely in the Casamance.
While anticipating that you will give these propositions your undivided
consideration.
We remain,
Yours in the service of humanity,
...........................................
Halifa Sallah
For: The Central Committee.
cc: President of the Republic of The Gambia
President of the Republic of Senegal
President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau
Representative of MFDC.
Mr. Demba,
Of course my letter was meant for the entire group. If i have a problem
with too much unwarranted mail, I believe I should let the people who
are causing the problem know. The letter wasn't for any one person, but
to group members as a whole. Now if you think that I should send my
letters somewhere else please let me know. Mistakes must definitely be
allowed.
You're right!!! I'm concerned about the intentional ones. Thank you.
Si Jama
Sailey
p.s.
No hard feelings over here brother!!
List members,
It is to my understanding that Malanding S. Jaiteh and Sailey Sey are
both
against unwarranted mails( personal mails) posted to this list.
Therefore I
would assume that their recent letters were unintentionally posted to
the
list. Is that right Folks? Correct me if I'm wrong please will you?
I am
pretty sure that most of the personal mails seen on this list were
posted
unintentionally. Mistakes are human and I hope we always learn from
them.
Thank you and keep hopes alive.
Famara Demba,
Columbus, Ohio.
Foryaa: thank you for the proposals, the ideas , advice, counselling that your
news paper is doing so well to educate Gambians around the world. we admires
your effort, contributions, and the aknowledgement. Thank you.
http://www.saber.net/~walter/gemstone.txt
Baboucarr Sillah
Hi Folks,
Regarding sending new members a helper of some sort, I agree with
you that it is indeed overdue. I am presently working on reconfiguring
the server for this purpose. Additionally, I am working on a subscription
and unsubscription facility, to be accessible via the GambiaNet website,
that should cut down on unwanted email. However, the unfortunate thing is
that all these have to be done during R&R time; so these features might
not appear immediately.
-Abdou.
Cherno Waka Jagne wrote:
"And a question to the maintainers of the list, who, incidentally,
are doing such a great job: is there some form of introduction to
the list sent to newly subscribed members? I think this question
was raised earlier. A short message with a brief description
of Gambia-l and a summary of a few useful commands understood
by the list processor would sure go a long way. Some new members have
to chill for a while to get a feel for the nature of discussions on
the list before they contribute or even send in an introduction.
This is OK but first impressions do last and if a member joined
at the wrong time, well..."
What's up fellows??
Has anyone been keeping up with the ongoing events in Nagano
(winter olympics)? I'll take it most of us are not big fans.
Just out of curiousity though, how the heck are some of these events
considered sports? Like ice dancing or curling. The IOC should have
included break dancing in the Atlanta games:-)
Anyway, I'm looking foward to my favorite event, ladies figure
skating...the short program is only a few hours away.
Peace to ya'll!
Sam.
Mr Jallow
Thank you for your long lecture. It is both intresting and educative.
My concern at the time of writing ie before 13th. February the day
ECOMAG took control of Freetown was that the people of Sierre
Leone already got enough under Koroma and to add "kani" to that comes
the ECOMAG with their heavy weapons in that small city Freetown
fighting the junta and the rebels. It was a big concern.
I am glad like you and everybody else that freetown is back to normal
and I join the people of Sierre Leone in jubilating and
celebrating. Thats what we all wanted but I wanted it in a peaceful
way.
As Dr. Nyang mentioned, many of us have ties of some kind to Sierra
Leone. My "Tooma" the man named after me is of Sierre Leone orgin
but setteled in the Gambia. The late Mr. Matarr Hausa was my father`s
boss and my father named me after him.
Until later keep the flag flying high and wish you and all down there
a happy Independence Cerebration.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 15:32:33 +0330
From: "Franco Baresi" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Nagano winter olympics
Message-ID: <19980218052442.AAA7021@kansala.avana.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Fellas,
Let's focus on important issues and let's chill out if we do not have
anything to say..
Asalamu alaikum
Baresi
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 15:38:44 +0330
From: "Franco Baresi" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Responsible e-mailing
Message-ID: <19980218052442.AAB7021@kansala.avana.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Fellows,
I would like to commend Mr Jagne on the clear and precise manner in which
he has presented the issue of misdirected mail. I suggest that everyone
take a look at the message to its entirety and learn a lot from the words
of this humble guy. But then again who am I to opinionate anything.
PeaCE
Lang Jr.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 15:48:23 +0330
From: "Franco Baresi" <langjr@worldnet.att.net>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Responsible e-mailing
Message-ID: <19980218053630.AAA15293@kansala.avana.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Lang Jr.
Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 09:57:33 -0000
From: "archibald.graham@commit.gm" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re Sierra Leone
Message-ID: <B0000056866@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <archibald.graham@commit.gm>
via Commit
Amadou earlier wrote to the list
> as Nyang mentioned, many of us have ties of some kind to Sierra Leone.
> My grandfather, Ernest Scattred, emigrated to the Gambia from Sierra
> Leone.
To add some weight to this fact kindled from Dr Nyang message is my own
case which might be interesting to share.
Consider this:
My Grandma, a fully fledge Gambian, left Banjul for studies at FBC
(college) in Freetown. At college she met with my Granddad, a fully fledge
Sierra Leonean,
and the two got married thus bringing together the Moore family of Allen
Street in Banjul and the Graham Family of Freetown. Their 1st child, my
Dad, was born at Allen Street in Banjul thus his claim to Gambian
nationality by maternity and birth. My Dad and his youngest brother (also
born in
Banjul) spent some part of their early years with some family members in
Banjul and moved to Freetown to join their parents then working in
Freetown. My Dad got married to my Mom, a Sierra Leonean, and his youngest
brother decided to settle in his motherland (the Gambia) and latter got
married to my aunt thus bringing together the then emerging Gambian Graham
family with the Cline family of Freetown in my Dad's case and with the Cham
family of Bakau in my uncle's case. My parent's 1st child, myself, was born
in Freetown where I did my primary schooling, after which I came to The
Gambia, with my Grandma, who was then returning home for good, and have
ever
since spent the rest of my life here. So now if I should take up a wife
from The Gambia, there continues the roll of the living ball of my family
ties between the two nations into generations.
This case illustrating the bonds of family relations between the two
national groups however is not in itself peculiar to my immediate family. I
even know of a close Gambian friend of mine who has very much similar
experience
to share but he is not currently available for me to establish the facts in
his case.
Indeed the family relations in West Africa extend beyond the
man-made political boundaries, which I am fully convinced would one day be
of little or no account.
Thanks once again to Dr Nyang for the insightful piece on the list.
Regards to all
Archi
Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <archibald.graham@commit.gm>
via Commit
Further to Jabou's message:
> Please excuse my ignorance, but are these measurements in yards, meters ?
I apologize for the omission of the unit of measurement.
The dimensions stated in my message to the list on the above subject some
time earlier are all in METRE unit of measurements.
Regards to all
Archi
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 18:05:36 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Re Sierra Leone
Message-ID: <01bd3c7e$aac31760$572385c2@q-tel.qatar.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Archi!
I love this one (the to-ing and Fro-ing of family connections).Its
very sweet. Thanks for sharing it with us and keep up the good work down
there!
Regards
Bassss!
****************************************************************************
****************************************
>Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <archibald.graham@commit.gm>
interesting to share.
>
>Consider this:
>
>My Grandma, a fully fledge Gambian, left Banjul for studies at FBC
>(college) in Freetown. At college she met with my Granddad, a fully fledge
>Sierra Leonean,
>and the two got married thus bringing together the Moore family of Allen
>Street in Banjul and the Graham Family of Freetown. Their 1st child, my
>Dad, was born at Allen Street in Banjul thus his claim to Gambian
>nationality by maternity and birth. My Dad and his youngest brother (also
>born in
>Banjul) spent some part of their early years with some family members in
>Banjul and moved to Freetown to join their parents then working in
>Freetown. My Dad got married to my Mom, a Sierra Leonean, and his youngest
>brother decided to settle in his motherland (the Gambia) and latter got
>married to my aunt thus bringing together the then emerging Gambian Graham
>family with the Cline family of Freetown in my Dad's case and with the Cham
>family of Bakau in my uncle's case. My parent's 1st child, myself, was born
>in Freetown where I did my primary schooling, after which I came to The
>Gambia, with my Grandma, who was then returning home for good, and have
>ever
>since spent the rest of my life here. So now if I should take up a wife
>from The Gambia, there continues the roll of the living ball of my family
>ties between the two nations into generations.
>
>This case illustrating the bonds of family relations between the two
>national groups however is not in itself peculiar to my immediate family. I
>even know of a close Gambian friend of mine who has very much similar
>experience
>to share but he is not currently available for me to establish the facts in
>his case.
>
>Indeed the family relations in West Africa extend beyond the
>man-made political boundaries, which I am fully convinced would one day be
>of little or no account.
>
>Thanks once again to Dr Nyang for the insightful piece on the list.
>
>Regards to all
>Archi
>
>
>
Things We Should Know About The Economy!!
The Devine Contract between God and Humans was that He would create them and
they would worship him.And the Social Contract between humans was that the
various tasks necessary for the proper functioning of society must be
devided amongst them (division of labour).Some would bake the bread,others
would toil the soil and still others would undertake other tasks.And just
as you don't have to recall contracting with the creator so that he would
create you and you worship him,you don't have to remember signing up for the
Social Contract that would make it obligatory upon you to provide atleast
one service for members of your society so that you also could receive other
services from the other members.This, in a nutshell,is the genesis of
economic activity in any given human settlement.
So,we can now define Economic Activity as the production of goods and
services for the satisfaction of human wants.But the problem with human
wants is :the more you try to satisfy them,the more they increase in
scope,quality and even in type.So,strictly speaking,there is no way you can
ever satisfy human wants,which means Economic activity will not only never
stop,but also the need for it to grow and expand will persist for ever and
ever as long as human societies exist.Now,since the insatiable nature of
human wants makes it necessary for economic activity to go on
permanently,and since economic activity is nothing more than the
transformation of available resources into the goods and services that the
society wants or needs, and since the available resources belong to all the
members of society,and since those resources are not unlimited,it becomes
incumbent upon the general members of the society to agree on a set of
policies that would ensure that those resources are utilized efficiently and
for the benefit of everyone. Such a policy,when agreed upon,is called the
Economic Policy of that society.
So,Economic Policy is in a sense the politics of attempting to strike a
balance between the various claims on the available resources in any given
society.And that is why there are basically two types of economic
policies.The Macro Aims that define the general economic objectives of the
society as a whole(the whole of Gambia,from Banjul to Koina); and the Micro
Aims which define the economic objectives in each of the various sectors of
the National Economy e.g.. the objectives that should be realized in
Gambia's Fisheries or Agriculture or Tourism etc. . For the state to set
down a sound Macro policy beneficial to the whole country, it must consider
very carefully five major factors: 1) The Level of employment. 2) The
standard of living. 3) the balance of payments(import/export) 4) the general
level of prices(inflation/deflation) 5) The rate of economic growth
(expansion /contraction of economic activity)
In theory, at least,the aim of the gov't should be to achieve full
employment for all able bodies in the country.It should also aim at
increasing the production of goods and services every year since that is
what indicates the level of economic growth in the country.That is because
without adequate rate of economic growth, it would be impossible to raise
the standard of living as it would be impossible to provide for the
maintenance and upgrading of the amenities or social capital
(schools,hospitals,roads etc..) and inorder to increase the capacity of
economy to create more goods and services,more of the unemployed need to be
absorbed into the economy,which cannot take place in the absence of
investment in either new industries or more of the existing ones.And
investment ,on the other hand ,cannot take place when too much consumption
is taking place.
But before ,say,the government of the Gambia can set down its National
Economic Policy,it must first ,just like any good businessman,look at the
resources it has. And a country's resources reside in three main sectors:
1)The Primary 2) The Secondary and 3) The Tertiary (third) Sector. The
Primary Sector is basically those natural resources available to a country
as a result of sheer accident of history and geography and ecology, e.g..
the size of (the land) gambia,how much of it can be used for agriculture,the
size of the population,are there any raw materials in its soil.As for the
Secondary Sector, it is the existence of industries that are involved in the
manufacturing of goods and finished products meant either for the local or
external markets or both.And as for the Tertiary (third)Sector,that is what
we normally call The Infrastructures.So,the potential Economic development
of any given country,in the end,depends on the nature and degree of
interplay that takes place between these three sectors.
A quick look at Gambia would clarify this point.We know that in the Primary
Sector ,Gambia does not have those primary products(raw materials like oil)
which we could quickly sell on the international market to earn the Hard
Currency we need to finance our other developmental projects.The only thing
we do have is an arable land, a river and a youthful population.And since
Gambia does not have money to begin with, and since the initial stages of
agriculture is labour-intensive and does not need a lot of money, economic
wisdom requires that a country like the Gambia should first try to develop
its agricultural sector as a springboard for the development of the country
as a whole,just like many of the industrialized nations of today have done
in the past.But no development can rely solely on the Primary Sector.Once
the development of the agricultural sector is underway,it will not take long
before problems arise that would make it necessary to rely on the Secondary
and Tertiary Sectors for solutions. For instance,lets imagine a situation
whereby 70% of Gambia's Arable land is used to full capacity for growing
various produces. Such a situation would create a surplus of produces that
would need a wider market (e.g.. Senegal,Guinea Bissau) than Gambia.And for
us to be able to store that surplus and get it to those markets when needed,
we must have an effective network of communications (tertiary sector)
established in the length and breadth of the country.
Coming back to the Agricultural sector,the kind of mostly primitive farming
that we all know in the Gambia is not the kind of agriculture that will ever
amount to much in the form of developing this vital sector.Afterall,we have
been doing that for centuries!.So,the wealth generated after the first push
and mass mobilization of the peasants and the wealth generated from the
private sector (after the private sector has been expanded and energized by
the lowering of interests on capital lending) will have to be invested in
agricultural technology and equipment.So,the so-called labour-intensive
phase of agriculture,which gambia has always been in, must give way to the
capital-intensive one before our nation can stand any chance of developing
its economy through the agrarian sector.
But once we have overcome the difficulty related to raising sufficient
amount of capital to get into the capital-intensive phase of agriculture,we
will face another serious problem.That problem is twofold: the first being
that once we get the machines that can do our agriculture for us, most of
our present peasants ,maybe more than half, will have to cease being
peasants because their services will no longer be needed in the
agricultural sector.And this means that they will have to seek employment in
other sectors(secondary sector) of the economy, which also means that they
will have to learn some new skills (tertiary sector) other than farming.The
second related problem is that those peasants left on the farms would have
to be vigorously re-trained and made literate for them to be able to handle
the new mode of agricultural production, else they will have to be totally
replaced by younger and much more educated and skilled members of the
population.
But soon after the new agricultural techniques have been largely established
and mastered and surplus production has reached its maximum, it will become
logically necessary to invest and develop the manufacturing (secondary)
sector,especially those manufacturing plants that process agricultural
produce.And the development of this sector will help absorb not only the
labour released from the developing agrarian sector,but also help process
our surplus agricultural produce that we could be exported to foreign
markets.
So,we can now say, finally,that agriculture(primary sector) is one of our
few best hopes for our development; and for us to be able to develop our
this very vital sector,we must find a way of getting out of the
labour-intensive phase and enter the capital-intensive one.But inorder for
agriculture to become more capital-intensive and for the manufacturing
sector that must help it, to develop, a large number of subsidiary
services(infrastructures)must be available. And some of those services are:
communications(telecommunication);education(skill training); housing;
banking and financial services;hospitals and energy (power).
we can now see how the three main sectors (primary,secondary and tertiary)
of the Gambian economy,and any economy for that matter, must work together
before any meaningful development could take place.
But before closing,we need to say a couple of things about Gambia's
tourism.It is true that our real future development lies with the
agricultural sector, but our country's tourist industry,if upgraded to
international standards(since we already have the basic infrastructure for
it) can help enormously in generating the hard currency we would need to
invest in the agrarian sector.Because, for one thing ,tourism can grow very
rapidly even in poor and undeveloped countries like Gambia and can generate
considerable foreign currency earnings of a country in relatively short
period and does not need the kind of sophisticated skills needed for the
running and maintenance of industrial plants,which takes a longer period to
achieve.So, any serious talk of developing Gambia's subsistence economy to
one of growth and prosperity will have to make Agriculture and Tourism its
first principal targets.
In our NEXT Episode, we will talk about the DEBT BURDEN and Public Finance
of a country like Gambia and the problems related to them.
Regards
Basssss!
Soccer fans,
Here is a quick glance at the standings of the participant nations of the
AFRICAN NATIONS CUP competition. If you detect any erroneous results,
please direct them to me.
Thank you.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
* - advance to quarterfinals
GROUP A
Cameroon 1 Burkina Faso 0
Algeria 0 Guinea 1
Cameroon 2 Guinea 2
Algeria 1 Burkina Faso 2
Burkina Faso 1 Guinea 0
Cameroon 2 Algeria 1
1. Cameroon * 3- 7 ( 5- 3)
2. Burkina Faso * 3- 5 ( 3- 2)
3. Guinea 3- 4 ( 3- 3)
4. Algeria 3- 0 ( 2- 5)
GROUP B
Congo 2 Togo 1
Ghana 2 Tunisia 0
Congo 1 Tunisia 2
Ghana 1 Togo 2
Ghana 0 Congo 1
Tunisia 3 Togo 1
1. Tunisia * 3- 6 ( 5- 4)
2. Congo * 3- 6 ( 4- 3)
3. Ghana 3- 3 ( 3- 3)
4. Togo 3- 3 ( 4- 6)
GROUP C
South Africa 0 Angola 0
Ivory Coast 4 Namibia 3
South Africa 1 Ivory Coast 1
Angola 3 Namibia 3
Angola 2 Ivory Coast 5
South Africa 4 Namibia 1
McCarthy (8,11,19,21)
1. Ivory Coast * 3- 7 (10- 6)
2. South Africa * 3- 5 ( 5- 2)
3. Angola 3- 2 ( 5- 8)
4. Namibia 3- 1 ( 6-10)
GROUP D
Zambia 1 Morocco 1
Egypt 2 Mozambique 0
Zambia 0 Egypt 4
Morocco 3 Mozambique 0
Morocco 1 Egypt 0
Zambia 3 Mozambique 1
1. Morocco * 3- 7 ( 5- 1)
2. Egypt * 3- 6 ( 6- 1)
3. Zambia 3- 4 ( 4- 6)
4. Mozambique 3- 0 ( 1- 8)
QUARTER FINALS
Friday, February 20
Cameroon E Congo E
Saturday, February 21
Tunisia F Burkina Faso F
Ivory Coast G Egypt G
Sunday, February 22
Morocco H South Africa H
SEMI-FINALS
Wednesday, February 25
winner E (X) winner H (X)
winner F (Y) winner G (Y)
3rd PLACE MATCH
Friday, February 27
Runner-up (X) - Runner-up (Y) -
FINAL MATCH
Saturday, February 28
Winner (X) - Winner (Y) -
Just thought this might interest some of you.
Regards,
Moe
Soccer-Ghana's Pele bows out of international scene
By Nicholas Phythian
Ghana's veteran captain Abedi Pele has bowed out of international soccer,
saying he was finding it more and more difficult to balance the competing
demands of club and country.
Pele, three times African Footballer of the Year, ended his international
career on Monday as the Black Stars crashed out of the African Nations Cup,
which they last won when he first played for them as a raw 17-year-old in
Libya in 1982.
``It's my last (international), it's my last,'' Pele, now 33, told reporters
after his side's 1-0 defeat by the little fancied Democratic Republic of the
Congo, adding that he would continue his career with his German club 1860
Munich.
Pele, the inspiration behind the Black Stars for over a decade, announced that
he would call it quits after Ghana's sparkling 2-0 victory over World Cup
qualifiers Tunisia in their opening game of this year's competition.
``After 17 years service to the national team, the Black Stars, the competing
demands of club and international football are inevitably exacting their toll
on my depleting stock of energy,'' he said in a statement.
[...]
Hey Everyone,
I can't believe that no one beat me into wishing all of the Gambians a
HAPPY and PEACEFUL INDEPENDANCE DAY to you all.
With all my busy schedule, I though my head was falling apart. But I
think there are some good brain parts left in my head.
Hope Tombong, Archi, Pa Musa and the rest, had a wonderful celebrations
and looking forward to their postings on this BIG DAY!!!!
Going back to elementary school years, it used to be fun times
prepairing and participation for matching on this day, and not
forgetting the competition between schools. That was crazy but fun.
Hope I brought back some memories to some of you. Since I can't remember
all of mine yet at the moment, maybe some of you might have some real
stories you would like to share with us.
Proud to be a GAMBIAN !!!!!!
Peace to All,
King Solomon
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:45:45 -0500 (EST)
From: Lisa M Aubrey <aubrey@oak.cats.ohiou.edu>
To: Jaygbay@aol.com, Ebrima Sall <ebrima.sall@yale.edu>,
erfergus@staff.uiuc.edu,
mwenda g ntarangwi <gntarang@students.uiuc.edu>, zeleza@uiuc.edu,
Grace Molly Alicia Jennings <gj159385@oak.cats.ohiou.edu>,
Stephen Ndegwa <snndeg@FACSTAFF.WM.EDU>
Subject: SOROS Fellowship for "New Americans" (fwd)
Know anyone who might be interested in this opportunity?
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:39:37 -0500 (EST)
From: "Patrick O. Idwasi" <idwasi@iris1.chem.ohiou.edu>
To: asunet@valinor.chem.ohiou.edu
Subject: SOROS Fellowship for "New Americans" (fwd)
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:34:12 -0500 (EST)
From: David Tilahun <tilahun@oak.cats.ohiou.edu>
To: isu-l@ouvaxa.cats.ohiou.edu
Subject: SOROS Fellowship for "New Americans"
PAUL AND DAISY SOROS FELLOWSHIPS FOR NEW AMERICANS
Application Deadline: March 30, 1998
This new graduate fellowship program is in its pilot year. The purpose
is to provide opportunities for continuing generations of able and
accomplished New Americans to achieve leadership in their chosen
fields. "New Americans" include Green Card holders, naturalized
citizens, and children of parents where both parents are naturalized
citizens.
In their pilot year, ten fellowships for graduate study in any
professional field or scholarly discipline in the Arts, Humanities,
Social Sciences, and Sciences, will be awarded anywhere in the U.S.
Thereafter, thirty fellowships will be offered a year. Each fellowship
will be for up to two years, with the possibility of a third year. The
age limits are 20 to 28. The awards will be for $20,000 annually for
maintenance and hald tuition wherever the Fellow chooses to study.
Students already in graduate school are eligible, as are seniors in
college and recent recipients of bachelor's degrees.
Copies of application forms are available from the Office of Research
and Sponsored Programs, International Student and Faculty Services, or
directly from the sponsor.
Warren F. Ilchman, Director
The Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans
400 West 59th Street
New York, NY 10019
212-333-9741 (phone)
212-245-8381 (fax)
pdsoros_fellows@sorosny.org (E-mail)
www.pdsoros.org (internet)
On 2/18/98, at 11:26 AM, Solomon Sylva wrote:
>Hey Everyone,
>
>I can't believe that no one beat me into wishing all of the Gambians a
>HAPPY and PEACEFUL INDEPENDANCE DAY to you all.
>
But someone did beat you to it, Solomon. I beleive that Matarr Jeng, in his=
response to
Pa. Musa Jallow's message on Sierra Leone, wished him a Happy Independence=
celebration. The question should be: Are we all so asleep that we have=
forgotten what the today is?
Happy Independence Day Gambia-L!!!!!!!!!!
THE GAMBIA NATIONAL ANTHEM
FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND
For The Gambia, our homeland
We strive and work and pray,
That all may live in unity,
Freedom and peace each day.
Let justice guide our actions
Twords the common good,
And join our diverse peoples
To prove man's brotherhood.
We pledge our firm allegiance,
Our promice we renew;
Keep us, great God of nations,
To The Gambia ever true.
Solomon Sylva wrote:
>
> Hey Everyone,
>
> I can't believe that no one beat me into wishing all of the Gambians a
> HAPPY and PEACEFUL INDEPENDANCE DAY to you all.
>
> With all my busy schedule, I though my head was falling apart. But I
> think there are some good brain parts left in my head.
>
> Hope Tombong, Archi, Pa Musa and the rest, had a wonderful celebrations
> and looking forward to their postings on this BIG DAY!!!!
>
> Going back to elementary school years, it used to be fun times
> prepairing and participation for matching on this day, and not
> forgetting the competition between schools. That was crazy but fun.
>
> Hope I brought back some memories to some of you. Since I can't remember
> all of mine yet at the moment, maybe some of you might have some real
> stories you would like to share with us.
>
> Proud to be a GAMBIAN !!!!!!
>
> Peace to All,
> King Solomon
Happy Independence day to all
As Solomom said I hope Torstien or someone down there can scan some
pictures and send them by e-mail to share with us
Tempus fugit--time flies
I remember the very first Independence day celebrations at Mcarthy
square with Mr Abraham of Crab Island & Gambia High, the Gymnastics
instructor drilling us for the event and telling us how we had to come
on GMT time or else he will not let us in.
I wonder if any one had pictures or if Radio Gambia had (videos )?/
Habib
--
MZ
A>> >Folks,
>> > Here is some news from the Kansas City Star (www.kstar.com).
>> >
>> >Two men found shot to death last week near Marshall, Mo., were
>> > brothers from Gambia who lived in the Kansas City area
>for
>> >the last
>> > couple of years.
>> >
>> > The bodies of Sulayman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were
>> > discovered in a tributary of the Blackwater River by a
>> >woman
>> > searching for arrowheads about 11 a.m. Jan. 27.
>> >
>> > "We just don't know what's going on here," said Saline
>> >County
>> > Sheriff Wally George. "We certainly don't know where they
>> >were
>> > killed."
>> >
>> > The men were killed by gunshots. Their heads were wrapped
>> >in
>> > material and secured by duct tape. George said he was
>sure
>> >they
>> > were not killed where they were found.
>> >
>> > Both bodies were found on a creek bed beneath a bridge
>that
>> >runs
>> > along a gravel county road. The site is about three miles
>> >north of
>> > Interstate 70 and about 80 miles east of Kansas City.
>> >
>> > George said he was unsure exactly where they lived. The
>> >brothers
>> > had a sister in Kansas City, Kan. Their parents in Gambia
>> >also were
>> > notified of their deaths.
>> >
>>> >
>>
>
If any member of the net is aquainted to Sainabou Loum or a close relative
to the Loum family in the States, I would be very grateful if you could
extend this message of condolence.
On behalf of my family, specially my sister Sainabou Njie and I, we wish to
extend our condolence to Sainabou Loum and family for the loss of Wally and
Saul. I got the message recently and it's been a shock and a strike in
the face knowing the cause of death. Sainabou Loum was a school mate and
a class mate to my sister at Nusrat High School, while Wally was a fine
young brother in Serekunda and I knew him well.
May their souls rest in eternal peace.
Best regards,
Buba Njie
Graduate Student
Institute of Economics
University of Bergen
Norway
Hei Buba,
Its good to talk. i stumbled over you whiles browsing in the Gambian
page and it didn't seem to be the best moment to really go about
chatting, having learnt that a friend and a school mate lost two
brothers at the same time is really painful. However, our condolences
to a sister and a friend Sainabou Loum whom we are privileged to
have shared the same Nusrat with.
May their Souls Rest in perfect peace.
BALA K.
------------------------------
> http://www.saber.net/~walter/gemstone.htm
Did you have difficulty accessing the above site? Well, I did!
Quite interestingly....
I was unable to open this site either with Netscape or IE. The only
way I could get it to open was by getting rid off "gemstone.htm",
which took me to the URL http://www.saber.net/~walter/ . From there,
it was just a matter of navigating through the rest of the stuff.
Interestingly, though, it was....well....quite interesting.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Gambia-Lers,
Who are these "Kamajors" of Sierra Leone? Time and time again,
they have been referred to as traditional village hunters and/or tribal
militia, who are the active supporters figthing beside ECOMOG, and who
are also the wheel behind the restoration of Tejan Kabbah.
It is my understanding that these "Kamajors" make up a greater
portion of the Sierra Leone population. My question is, how come
they are constantly regarded as "tribal" and "traditional"?
In order words, what unique characteristics differentiates them from
other "tribal" groups in Sierra Leone?
Any information will be appreciated.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Archibald wrote:
> To add some weight to this fact kindled from Dr Nyang message is my own
> case which might be interesting to share.
>
> Consider this:
>
> My Grandma, a fully fledge Gambian, left Banjul for studies at FBC
> (college) in Freetown. At college she met with my Granddad, a fully fledge
> Sierra Leonean,
> and the two got married thus bringing together the Moore family of Allen
> Street in Banjul and the Graham Family of Freetown. Their 1st child, my
> Dad, was born at Allen Street in Banjul thus his claim to Gambian
> nationality by maternity and birth.
[...]
Archi,
Thank you for sharing such insightful information with us. I would like to
thank both you and B.M. Jones for your contributions.
Stay well and healthy!!!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> > http://www.saber.net/~walter/gemstone.htm
>
> Did you have difficulty accessing the above site? Well, I did!
>
> Quite interestingly....
> I was unable to open this site either with Netscape or IE. The only
> way I could get it to open was by getting rid off "gemstone.htm",
> which took me to the URL http://www.saber.net/~walter/ . From there,
> it was just a matter of navigating through the rest of the stuff.
>
> Interestingly, though, it was....well....quite interesting.
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
I had no difficulty opening the site
TWENTY pages--I just printed them and will read it later when I time.
But just browsing I can tell it is very revealing and sometimes explains
why some people are so rich and others so poor
Habib Diab-Ghanim
Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> Gambia-Lers,
>
> Who are these "Kamajors" of Sierra Leone? Time and time again,
> they have been referred to as traditional village hunters and/or tribal
> militia, who are the active supporters figthing beside ECOMOG, and who
> are also the wheel behind the restoration of Tejan Kabbah.
>
> It is my understanding that these "Kamajors" make up a greater
> portion of the Sierra Leone population. My question is, how come
> they are constantly regarded as "tribal" and "traditional"?
> In order words, what unique characteristics differentiates them from
> other "tribal" groups in Sierra Leone?
>
> Any information will be appreciated.
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
Moe
Kamajors are also found in Gambia( believe it or not)
They are the ones who are called the Hunting men . It was brought to the
Gambia by immigrants from Sierra Leone.
Remember the "huntingman devils" and the agoogus . They are related.
Their loyalty is to the state and act as a back up military option from
what I was told by the son of one of them
Habib Diab Ghanim
Thanks Moe, for the wonderful words of the National Anthem. I just sang
it for my independance day celebration.
Peace
King
Moe S. Jallow wrote:
> Happy Independence Day Gambia-L!!!!!!!!!!
>
> THE GAMBIA NATIONAL ANTHEM
>
> FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND
>
> For The Gambia, our homeland
> We strive and work and pray,
> That all may live in unity,
> Freedom and peace each day.
> Let justice guide our actions
> Twords the common good,
> And join our diverse peoples
> To prove man's brotherhood.
>
> We pledge our firm allegiance,
> Our promice we renew;
> Keep us, great God of nations,
> To The Gambia ever true.
> ----------------
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>Fellas,
>Let's focus on important issues and let's chill out if we do not have
>anything to say..
>Asalamu alaikum
>Baresi
Mr. Malang Maane,
I am sorry Sir. I didn't know that gambia-l is a military baracks,
where generals like Franco Baresi (I believe that's what you call
yourself) dictate what one should post. I look forward to the next
important thread that you'll initiate. The only "important" ones I've
seen from you so far are:
1. Sending of private mail to the list
2. That you now have a webpage.
The above mentioned topics are very very important, Sir.
"Keep up the good work down there"!
Faithfully,
Sam.
Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 15:34:30 -0500
From: Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
To: GAMBIA-L: ,
The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
;
Subject: Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!
Thanks Moe, for the wonderful words of the National Anthem. I just sang
it for my independance day celebration.
Peace
King
Moe S. Jallow wrote:
> Happy Independence Day Gambia-L!!!!!!!!!!
>
> THE GAMBIA NATIONAL ANTHEM
>
> FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND
>
> For The Gambia, our homeland
> We strive and work and pray,
> That all may live in unity,
> Freedom and peace each day.
> Let justice guide our actions
> Twords the common good,
> And join our diverse peoples
> To prove man's brotherhood.
>
> We pledge our firm allegiance,
> Our promice we renew;
> Keep us, great God of nations,
> To The Gambia ever true.
> ----------------
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>Fellas,
>Let's focus on important issues and let's chill out if we do not have
>anything to say..
>Asalamu alaikum
>Baresi
Mr. Malang Maane,
I am sorry Sir!!
I didn't know that gambia-l is a military barracks, where generals like
Franco Baresi (I beleive this is what you called yourself when you
responded to my mail) dictate to their juniors what to do or
otherwise.....
I look forward to the next (and very important) thread you are about to
initiate. So far, I read only the following from you...
1. Sending of private mail to the list.
2. Letting us know that you now have a web page and urging us to check
it out.
The above are indeed very fruitful and perhaps have national security
implications. (ofcourse, no pun intended)!
"keep up the good work down there"!!
Once again, thank you very much Sir for putting me to order! It won't
happen again. Wallahi Tallahi!!!!!
Sam.
Sometimes, when all else fail, force is necessary. Remember, in international
law, war is a legal means to settle disputes. Now, do we prefer peaceful
means, yes; but when the junta continued to be indifferent to international
efforts to resolve the crisis, then force must be use to restore the legal
government. God's speed and good luck to the people of Sierra Leone
Peace
Daddy Sang
I admire the Asians.
Well, my friends...if I were single and could move around freely, China
would have been my ultimate destination this year.
Wouldn't you like to venture in an unknown territory?
Here is one more reason why all the computer nerds should consider moving
to China :-))).
China PC Demand Seen at 4.5 Million Units in 1998
Demand for personal computers (PC) in China is expected to reach 4.5
million units in 1998, the Market Daily said on Tuesday.
PC sales were estimated to hit 60 billion yuan ($7.2 billion) this year,
the newspaper said without giving comparative figures.
Sales of software and after-sale service were forecast to exceed 30
billion yuan, it said without giving further details.
Newspapers have said PC sales would top 3.0 million in 1997, up 50 percent
from 1996.
Annual sales of PCs were expected to reach 10 million units by the year
2000.
China's leading computer makers include Legend Group, parent of Hong
Kong-listed Legend Holdings, and Shenzhen-listed Great Wall Computer and
Shanghai-listed Qinghua Tongfang.
List admin.,
I posted two messages today, one at around 1pm and the other at about
5pm. I am yet to receive any of the copies. I guess the server was
probably down when I posted the messages!
Just wondering...
Peace to ya'll!
Sam.
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
I just received this..
You might want to have a change of heart and watch this brother
on OPRAH tomorrow (that is for those who do not watch OPRAH).
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Noted Liberian Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Robert H. Dennis 2nd is
scheduled to appear on the Oprah Winfrey Show tomorrow, February 19th as a
guest.
Dr. Dennis is Associate Professor of Surgery and Vice-Chairman of the
Department of Surgery and Chief of the Division of Plastic and
Reconstructive Surgery at Howard University Hospital in Washington D.C.
Dr. Dennis earned his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his
Medical degrees from Howard University where he also completed his Surgical
Residency. He did his Internship at Georgetown University and his Residency
in Plastic Surgery at George Washington University and also completed
specialised training in Cranial Maxillo facial surgery at the University of
Miami.
....and he still found time to be a good big brother. :-)
SANG1220@aol.com wrote:
>
> Sometimes, when all else fail, force is necessary. Remember, in international
> law, war is a legal means to settle disputes. Now, do we prefer peaceful
> means, yes; but when the junta continued to be indifferent to international
> efforts to resolve the crisis, then force must be use to restore the legal
> government. God's speed and good luck to the people of Sierra Leone
> Peace
> Daddy Sang
Yes Sang
I think force was not only necessar but also overdue.
Those convicts who came out of Pemdemba prison could NOT rule even a zoo
.. They all deserve a severe punishment not amnesty for putting a whole
country (Sierra Leone) into virtual rock bottom sufferings
Bravo to ECOGOMOG
--
What's up fellows?,
A day shall come when the "mouthpiece" and "praise singers" of the
current regime, within and outside the list, shall change their tune
when they are held captive by the people. Give credit when due, but when
people are detained because of frivolous/outrageous "reasons", it only
leaves one to wonder who is/are the advisers.
Reminds me of the "Intellectual prostitutes" who all over the continent
rise up to legitimise rouge regimes. Where is Dr. Abbass Bundu now???
Check out the laughable piece below.
Friendly,
Sam.
Former Sierra Leone spokesman changes his tune
The former spokesman of the deposed military government in Sierra
Leone, Allieu Kamara -- who last week condemned the Nigerian-led ECOMOG
force for trying to capture Freetown -- has now praised them.
Mr Kamara, who is at present being held in protective custody by
ECOMOG, said they were an effective and professional force.
Only last Friday, he had told the BBC that Sierra Leone's
sovereignty would be defended to the end, and the ECOMOG troops would
never take over.
Asked why he had changed his mind, Mr Kamara said he had been merely
a mouthpiece for the ousted military leadership.
Now, he said, he could tell the truth.
From the newsroom of the BBC World Service
Folks,
I would have directed this mail directly to Mr Kouyate but I'd sent it to
the list for clarification purposes.
I am not a general..yes I address myself as Mr Franco BAresi..a name I
acquired for my skills in soccer something that Mr Kouyate knows nothing
about probably(just teasing). However the list is called the Gambia-L and I
believe that issues that concern Gambians directly or indirectly should be
addressed. Issues such as Nagano olympic games or Valentine dates as some
dude mentioned earlier has absolutely nothing to do with the list and
therfore should be addressed where appropriate. Once again this is my
opinion and anyone can deviate from it...
As far as stuff I've posted on the list goes,it is quite obvious that Mr
Kouyate is either a new member or has not been reading his messages.
I have earlier on addressed the issue of the UEP in the Gambia. The reason
I've asked people on the list to take a look at my page is just to let
people know that there are Gambians capable of doing a whole lot of
different stuff and hope that people will follow the example. I received
numerous messages from people on the llist who saw my page and as a matter
of fact Mr Camara has added my URL to his page as Gambians on the net.
There are a lot of important issues we need to talk about and it sickens me
when I get home to see that I have 32 messages; a sixth of which are
completely ridiculious and irrelevant.
I am just being me and being a member of the list, I have the right to
comment on anything that I feel I should. I am not in any way trying to
tell anyone what to do. You need to speak up to be heard and Voila.
Asalamu alaikum.
Fellas,
Thanks for posting the national anthem..I should be ashamed of myself...I
can't remember the word to the anthem.Thanks for this information...
Salaam
Lang Jr.
Dear List Managers,
Could you please resubscribe Ousainou Demba.His
e-mail address is Odemba@eecs.wsu.edu.
thanks
tenn.
Mr. Maane and fellow gambia-lers,
I said I was sorry in my previous posting. What else do you want me to
do?? I hereby urge the list admin(s) to take appropriate actions for my
"unwarranted" mail. Maybe I should take a brief "cyber-tical".
BTW, I would love to see you in a scorpions jersey.
Once again, peace to ya'll!
Friendly,
Sam.
Dr. Nyang wrote:
The fifth and last reason why Gambians should pay attention to
>the state of affairs in Sierra Leone, lies in the fact that Sierra
Leone
>has set many precedents for Africa. Let me list a few of them for your
>reflection and comment.The first precedent from the land the Portuguese
>called Sierra Leone, took place in 1967, when the late Siaka Stevens
was
>elected to replace Prime Minister Albert Margai. This was certainly
>unprecedented in African politics . It took place at a time when the
>single party system was the order of the day.Since then the Sierra
Leone
>example has been followed only in Mauretius and Zambia.
Dr,
I did not come round to reading you magnificient piece until last night
when I came across a copy I had printed some days earlier. Though this
may not have a direct material relevance to the theme of your discourse,
I could not fail but notice the omision of two other African countries
that have also had sitting governments replaced by opposition parties
after defeating them at the polls.
In 1991 the governments of both Sao Tome and Principe and Cape Verde
were replaced by opposition paties after elections.
A. Kabir Njie.
PS: If you have an electronic copy of "Telefishbowl", an article you
authored which I read some years ago in "West Africa Magazine"(?), can
you please mail it to me a copy at:
Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no
I remember I had to read it more than once.
Thanks.
Paul,
Thanks for the forward.......... very interesting!
Keep up the good work down there!
Regards
Bassss!
Yoh!
Check this out. You can listen to BBC Africa services on-line
daily:
http://news.bbc.co.uk/hi/english/world/africa/
Cool,
Sebja.
Stanley Sebja ADAMS Tel: Direct 0141-330-4780
Cartographer, E-mail: sadams@geog.gla.ac.uk
CartoGraphics Unit, Fax: 0141-330-4894
Dept. of Geography
& Topographic Science,
University of Glasgow. Member of the
GLASGOW, G12 8QQ, SOCIETY OF CARTOGRAPHERS
Scotland, U.K. & Association of Geographical Information
Web Site: http://www.geog.gla.ac.uk/~sadams
Some reflections on independence day
What Independence
When after 33 years
We are still battling with poverty
Material poverty
Spiritual poverty
Poverty of will
What Independence
When after 33 years we own not our minds
Our souls and our bodies
What independence
When the birth of a child
Becomes a source of worry
When the death of a family member
Triggers cold trickles of rejoice
When we rejoice instead of crying
And cry instead of rejoicing
What independence
When after 33 years
Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival
When men and women no longer own their conscience
When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile
And intelligence amounts to opportunism
When justice is murdered in cold blood
While we sing dance and rejoice
The same dances
The same parades
What independence
When honesty truthfulness and integrity
Become the enemy of a people
When parents send their children to steal rape and kill
What independence
When young people have to leave their motherland
Their beloved one
Uprooted and already defeated
In search of life
When we fail to provide opportunities for our children
To learn grow and live
What independence
When the cracks on farmers feet
The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin
Keep haunting us after 33 years
When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets
When we live on the crumbs
Leftover by other nations
When leaders still play God with the innocent
When keeping our people ignorant
Seems to be our greatest achievement
What independence
When egoism becomes self-righteous
When the rich and the poor of today
Stand at opposite end of the widening valley
While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own
Meanders into the common future of destitution
What independence
When clean potable water
The most basic requirement of life
Is a luxury to many
When the best curable diseases
Claim their daily quota on our children
Well before they are born
When parents can no longer be proud of their children
And children can no longer be proud of their parents
For being just and honest
Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption
What independence are we celebrating?
Hi Everyone!!
Its been a very long time since I read something truthful like this
mail. You raise a lot of important issues.
You are so right and it is good for me to know that I am not the only
one with this kind of thoughts/feelings.
But the real question is:
What can we do to change our lives and make a better way of life for
our children????
God bless
Mariam
Meanders into the common future of destitution
What independence
When clean potable water
The most basic requirement of life
Is a luxury to many
When the best curable diseases
Claim their daily quota on our children
Well before they are born
When parents can no longer be proud of their children
And children can no longer be proud of their parents
For being just and honest
Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption
What independence are we celebrating?
Hey List managers,
My intention was not to recall the message but to replace it
since I had discovered some typing errors just after sending it and also
having checked to make sure that it had not yet been read (at least so I
understood).
Anyway, I tried to send a separate rectification which read:
"I wrote:
PS: If you have an electronic copy of "Telefishbowl", an article
you
authored which I read some years ago in "West Africa Magazine"(?), can
you please mail it to me a copy at:
Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no
I meant to write:
PS: If you have an electronic copy of "Telefishbowl", an
article you
authored which I read some years ago in "West Africa Magazine"(?), can
you please mail me a copy at:
Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no
A.Kabir Njie"
Please excuse my clumsiness!
A. Kabir Njie.
Thanks for a well written piece Alpha! You have said it all.
"What independence are we celebrating?"
The struggle continues!
Momodou Camara
You wrote:
>Some reflections on independence day
>
>What Independence
>When after 33 years
>We are still battling with poverty
>Material poverty
>Spiritual poverty
>Poverty of will
>What Independence
>When after 33 years we own not our minds
>Our souls and our bodies
>What independence
>When the birth of a child
>Becomes a source of worry
>When the death of a family member
>Triggers cold trickles of rejoice
>When we rejoice instead of crying
>And cry instead of rejoicing
>What independence
>When after 33 years
>Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival
>When men and women no longer own their conscience
>When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile
>And intelligence amounts to opportunism
>When justice is murdered in cold blood
>While we sing dance and rejoice
>The same dances
>The same parades
>What independence
>When honesty truthfulness and integrity
>Become the enemy of a people
>When parents send their children to steal rape and kill
>What independence
>When young people have to leave their motherland
>Their beloved one
>Uprooted and already defeated
>In search of life
>When we fail to provide opportunities for our children
>To learn grow and live
>What independence
>When the cracks on farmers feet
>The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin
>Keep haunting us after 33 years
>When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets
>When we live on the crumbs
>Leftover by other nations
>When leaders still play God with the innocent
>When keeping our people ignorant
>Seems to be our greatest achievement
>What independence
>When egoism becomes self-righteous
>When the rich and the poor of today
>Stand at opposite end of the widening valley
>While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own
>Meanders into the common future of destitution
>What independence
>When clean potable water
>The most basic requirement of life
>Is a luxury to many
>When the best curable diseases
>Claim their daily quota on our children
>Well before they are born
>When parents can no longer be proud of their children
>And children can no longer be proud of their parents
>For being just and honest
>Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption
>What independence are we celebrating?
>
Yes indeed, I wander what independence?
As a little boy in primary five I was neatly dressed up by my mother to
join the march pass in Macarthy Square. Instead of joining my
schoolmates for the parade I sneaked into the crowd of spectators and
watched the whole sham from the sidelines. Needless to say I never
paraded again.
Not that I was conscious of what I was doing at that tender age, but I
had a feeling even then, that there was something terribly wrong. It led
me many years later to the belief that the will to resist regimentation
and oppression is an inborn phenomena. How very right you are.
We have nothing to celebrate!
A. Kabir Njie.
> Some reflections on independence day
>
> What Independence
> When after 33 years
> We are still battling with poverty
> Material poverty
> Spiritual poverty
> Poverty of will
> What Independence
> When after 33 years we own not our minds
> Our souls and our bodies
> What independence
> When the birth of a child
> Becomes a source of worry
> When the death of a family member
> Triggers cold trickles of rejoice
> When we rejoice instead of crying
> And cry instead of rejoicing
> What independence
> When after 33 years
> Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival
> When men and women no longer own their conscience
> When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile
> And intelligence amounts to opportunism
> When justice is murdered in cold blood
> While we sing dance and rejoice
> The same dances
> The same parades
> What independence
> When honesty truthfulness and integrity
> Become the enemy of a people
> When parents send their children to steal rape and kill
> What independence
> When young people have to leave their motherland
> Their beloved one
> Uprooted and already defeated
> In search of life
> When we fail to provide opportunities for our children
> To learn grow and live
> What independence
> When the cracks on farmers feet
> The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin
> Keep haunting us after 33 years
> When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets
> When we live on the crumbs
> Leftover by other nations
> When leaders still play God with the innocent
> When keeping our people ignorant
> Seems to be our greatest achievement
> What independence
> When egoism becomes self-righteous
> When the rich and the poor of today
> Stand at opposite end of the widening valley
> While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own
> Meanders into the common future of destitution
> What independence
> When clean potable water
> The most basic requirement of life
> Is a luxury to many
> When the best curable diseases
> Claim their daily quota on our children
> Well before they are born
> When parents can no longer be proud of their children
> And children can no longer be proud of their parents
> For being just and honest
> Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption
> What independence are we celebrating?
Superb piece Mr. Robinson! I hope people not only get the message but
reflect and act on it. "Keep up the good work down there!"
Anna
On Thu, 19 Feb 1998, Alpha Robinson wrote:
> Some reflections on independence day
>
> What Independence
> When after 33 years
> We are still battling with poverty
> Material poverty
> Spiritual poverty
> Poverty of will
> What Independence
> When after 33 years we own not our minds
> Our souls and our bodies
> What independence
> When the birth of a child
> Becomes a source of worry
> When the death of a family member
> Triggers cold trickles of rejoice
> When we rejoice instead of crying
> And cry instead of rejoicing
> What independence
> When after 33 years
> Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival
> When men and women no longer own their conscience
> When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile
> And intelligence amounts to opportunism
> When justice is murdered in cold blood
> While we sing dance and rejoice
> The same dances
> The same parades
> What independence
> When honesty truthfulness and integrity
> Become the enemy of a people
> When parents send their children to steal rape and kill
> What independence
> When young people have to leave their motherland
> Their beloved one
> Uprooted and already defeated
> In search of life
> When we fail to provide opportunities for our children
> To learn grow and live
> What independence
> When the cracks on farmers feet
> The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin
> Keep haunting us after 33 years
> When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets
> When we live on the crumbs
> Leftover by other nations
> When leaders still play God with the innocent
> When keeping our people ignorant
> Seems to be our greatest achievement
> What independence
> When egoism becomes self-righteous
> When the rich and the poor of today
> Stand at opposite end of the widening valley
> While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own
> Meanders into the common future of destitution
> What independence
> When clean potable water
> The most basic requirement of life
> Is a luxury to many
> When the best curable diseases
> Claim their daily quota on our children
> Well before they are born
> When parents can no longer be proud of their children
> And children can no longer be proud of their parents
> For being just and honest
> Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption
> What independence are we celebrating?
>
Soccer fans,
I am really getting into this ANC competition stuff.
My comments are enclosed in braces [[ .... ]]
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
OUAGADOUGOU, Feb 19 (AFP) - The African Nations Cup is wide open
as the competition enters the quarter-final stages with four World
Cup finalists -- Cameroon, Morocco, South African and Tunisia -- in
contention.
[[ Cameroon is not what it used to be when Miller was the
offense but they still have a little of that touch of
the golden years (WC '86 & '90). However, they are my
less favorite to win the cup, of the four above. ]]
Only Nigeria, Africa's fifth entrant for France '98, are missing
after being suspended by the African Confederation (CAF) for not
competing in the last finals in South Africa.
Congo DR coach Pierre Kalala put it succinctly.
"At this stage of the competition, all the teams have earned
their places," he said. "There are no easy matches in the
quarter-finals and it's anybody's guess who will win."
Congo DR, the surprise package of the tournament along with
hosts Burkina Faso, play the opening quarter-final against Cameroon
on Friday (1600 GMT) in Burkina Faso's second city Bobo-Dioulasso,
in the south west of the country.
[[ Congo has really been the surprise team of the tournament. Now
let's see if they can play with Cameroon the way they did with
other teams. Burkina Faso, on the other hand, are playing host;
their qualification didn't surprise me a bit. ]]
[...]
The last quarter-final, perhaps the most eagerly-awaited, is the
South Africa v Morocco clash on Sunday (1600 GMT) in Ouagadougou's
Municipal stadium.
South Africa, despite just two days to prepare for this event
after most of their players joined the squad late from Europe, had a
resounding 4-1 win over Namibia in their last group match.
[[ This could have been the final match! SA's defense
will have a lot of work to do overcoming the
Moroccan offense. If SA can hold to the end, they may win
this match by upset. However, I still favor the Moroccans
by a margin of 3:1. ]]
Ajax striker Benni McCarthy scored all four goals in that match
to blow the fresh air of success through the squad after
disappointing opening draws against Angola and Ivory Coast.
[[ One more reason why Ajax has the best talented young
players in Europe, in my opinion. The recruiters go out
and find young players for less money, who are then
nortured to fulfill the desirable calibre of soccer. ]]
Greetings:
Now that the forces of the ECOMOG have succeeded in ousting the junta
(Johnny Koroma and his thugs), but a huge task still lies ahead: The
enormous task of rebuilding the nation's already-devastated economy, the
restoration and maintenance of peace and stability.... The fact that
these thugs have managed to escape/flee into the woods, before they were
captured by the forces of the ECOMOG, and are still at large-- in my
opinion--still pose a threat to the national security. This war has
resulted an enormous loss of innocent lives. [God have mercy on their
lives, ...!]
Few days ago, I read a report posted on the Web site of the BBC, that
Koroma and his forces, were still hiding somewhere in the woods. In
fact, according to the reports, he (Koroma) even spoke to a BBC
correspondent in London, on a a satellite phone; while still hiding in
the woods, threatening that he and his forces were prepared to fight
back. [The report about the recent recapture of the city of Bo, by his
thugs, in fact, proves the realization of his ... threats.]
I think it would be vitally important for the forces of the ECOMOG to
take an immediate drastic action, by deploying troops in the townships,
in order to protect innocent civilians, who are vulnerable to
attacks/ambushes, by these thugs. In fact, according to the reports,
witnesses arriving in the nation's capital, on Wednesday, were quoted as
saying that Koroma's forces and allied rebels of Revolutionary United
Front, were terrorizing innocent civilians in the eastern part of the
country; by systematic looting, kidnapping, torching houses and
livestock. My question is: how long will such diabolic acts be allowed
to continue? When will our continent (Africa) learn a lesson about the
devastation of these repetitious coup d'états? Time is running out!
Regards,
Lamin Camara, Toronto.
Lamin camara wrote:
> Greetings:
>
> Now that the forces of the ECOMOG have succeeded in ousting the junta
> (Johnny Koroma and his thugs), but a huge task still lies ahead: The
[ ... ]
> [The report about the recent recapture of the city of Bo, by his
> thugs, in fact, proves the realization of his ... threats.]
>
> Lamin Camara, Toronto.
Greetings Lamin,
The news about the recapture of Bo has been going on since last week. The
truth is, no one really knows for sure whether it is true or not. I have
been getting updated information on the S/L crisis from some friends but
they all coundln't credit or discredit the report/rumour.
Here is one response....
> We've been hearing so many reports
> from the International press that Bo
> has been recaptured by rebel forces.
> Could someone please confirm or
> deny this story.
I think that it is difficult to confirm or deny this story.
What I have heard is that the people of BO themselves are
now *fighting* (both) CDF and AFRC/RUF troops, whoever they
really are, since it is becoming difficult for the Bo people
to distinguish between who is helping them and who's not.
The people are reported to be disgusted by the
indiscriminate killings and as such they are protecting
themselves. So the entire thing is confusing. The CDF
entered Bo to *free* the people but their reprisal killings
seem now to have been misunderstood and taken to mean an
act of aggression on the people of Bo. "Who is fighting
who?" is a question you and I can't answer.
The AFRC/RUF will definitely seize the opportunity to cause
more confusion. Note that they already disguised themselves
as CDF troops in order to give the CDF the "bad name".
I think that the best thing that could happen to the people
of Bo is the deployment of ECOMOG troops as soon as
possible.
The idea of the CDF *complementing* ECOMOG has both
advantages and disadvantages. Without the CDF, I am not
sure ECOMOG's victory in Freetown would have come that
fast as it did. However, with the CDF and *no* ECOMOG in the
provinces, reprisal killings and the *relative* lack of a
uniform and effective command could result in unpredicable
consequences, like what is now evidenced by the case of
Bo. CDF and ECOMOG must act in unison. ECOMOG can act
independent of CDF but the reverse shouldn't be the case.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Alpha,
If all these allegations were so true, as you claim, what the heck
are some of us doing celebrating the culpability of Gambia's
problems? The tone of your poem is comprehensible but you are only
talking about victimisation of Africa and Africans here. Would you
rather that we go back to colonialism? As a former "head boy" and my
"class prefect" at GHS, I have always admired you all along. However,
eventhough you may be more educated, experienced and much older than
me, I will still have to say that the true measure of minimum decency
during this time (Independence) should be to support the distinctive
cause of non-colonialisation.
If you take this too harshly and become irritated like you did with
Bass, please accept my apology, as Moe does not have time for
Cyber-flame-wars. I have more pressing things on my mind, like
helping the displaced Sierra Leonean refugees in Guinea, some of whom
are my own relatives.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
>
> Some reflections on independence day
>
> What Independence
> When after 33 years
> We are still battling with poverty
> Material poverty
> Spiritual poverty
> Poverty of will
> What Independence
> When after 33 years we own not our minds
> Our souls and our bodies
> What independence
> When the birth of a child
> Becomes a source of worry
> When the death of a family member
> Triggers cold trickles of rejoice
> When we rejoice instead of crying
> And cry instead of rejoicing
> What independence
> When after 33 years
> Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival
> When men and women no longer own their conscience
> When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile
> And intelligence amounts to opportunism
> When justice is murdered in cold blood
> While we sing dance and rejoice
> The same dances
> The same parades
> What independence
> When honesty truthfulness and integrity
> Become the enemy of a people
> When parents send their children to steal rape and kill
> What independence
> When young people have to leave their motherland
> Their beloved one
> Uprooted and already defeated
> In search of life
> When we fail to provide opportunities for our children
> To learn grow and live
> What independence
> When the cracks on farmers feet
> The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin
> Keep haunting us after 33 years
> When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets
> When we live on the crumbs
> Leftover by other nations
> When leaders still play God with the innocent
> When keeping our people ignorant
> Seems to be our greatest achievement
> What independence
> When egoism becomes self-righteous
> When the rich and the poor of today
> Stand at opposite end of the widening valley
> While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own
> Meanders into the common future of destitution
> What independence
> When clean potable water
> The most basic requirement of life
> Is a luxury to many
> When the best curable diseases
> Claim their daily quota on our children
> Well before they are born
> When parents can no longer be proud of their children
> And children can no longer be proud of their parents
> For being just and honest
> Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption
> What independence are we celebrating?
I would like to divert to a subject that is a problem amongst us but
instead of looking at this common fault in a negetive way , I want to
open the floor to this issue for constructive debate and sussestions.
WHAT CAN WE DO TO SOLVE THIS PROBLEM ?
Why are we hours late(including myself) when we are attending our
funtions?? even for weddings,funerals,or even classes??
Is it in our blood ?? or it it just lack of respect for each other?
Dr Lamin Mbye last weekend touched on this issue and mentioned the
importance of praying on time should also reflect on our daily routines
( God prevers us to pray together and on time also)
SO your opinions please and hopefully we will all learn from sharing.
Habib Diab-Ghanim
WELL ALPHA,
THIS WAS A WELL THOUGHT AND WRITTEN POEM FOR ANYONE TO READ.
UNFORTUNATELY WHAT I SENSE IN THIS IS A VERY ANGRY MIND THAT HAS SO MUCH
ANGER BUILT UP IN IT FOR YEARS AND YEARS BEFORE.
MOST OF YOUR THOUGHTS AND STATEMENTS ARE HAPPENING TODAY IN 3RD, 2ND,
AND EVEN THE FIRST WORLD NATIONS, AS WE DEBATE RIGHT NOW. I DO AGREE ON
SOME OF THEM, ESPECIALLY RELATING TO OUR COUNTRY, GAMBIA, BUT MOST OF
YOUR OTHER CLAIMS ARE NOT TRUE. MOST SITUATIONS HAVE CHANGED OVER THE
YEARS.
THE TIMING OF THIS KIND VENT FROM YOU IS WELL OUT OF THE TIMES IN THIS
DAY AND AGE. YOU HAVE GONE TOO FAR AND BACK OVER THE PANT 33YEARS TO
COMPILE YOUR THOUGHTS. WE ALL KNOW THAT THE OVERALL SITUATION IN GAMBIA
WAS WORST OFF. BUT NOW IS THE TIME TO HELP ON THE IMPROVEMENT OF ALL OF
THE AREAS THAT YOU HAVE MENTIONED, AND THAT WOULD REALLY BE APPRECIATED
US, GAMBIANS.
FOR MOST OF US IF NOT ALL, WHO HAVE PARTICIPATED IN THE INDEPENDANCE
CELEBRATIONS, ARE VERY PROUD IT. THANK GOD WE ARE NOT STILL BEING
COLONIZED.
NOW IS THE TIME FOR YOU TO GET UP AND HELP YOUR FELLOW COUNTRYMEN AND
COUNTRYWOMEN, BE BETTER THEN IT IS IN YOUR HEAD. NO ONE IS CLAIMING THAT
THERE WERE OR ARE NO PROBLEMS IN OUR COUNTRY, IT YOUR DUTY TOO TO GET UP
AND DO SOMETHIHG POSITIVE FOR THE COUNTRY AND BE PROUD OF IT, MY FRIEND.
IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TOO.
DO NOT BE SO BITTER, MY FRIEND. LOOK UP ON THE POSITIVE SIDE. THE
SITUATIONS ARE GETTING BETTER AND WILL CONTINUE TO, BY THE GRACE OF GOD
THE ALMIGHTY.
PEACE
KING
Alpha Robinson wrote:
>
> Some reflections on independence day
>
> What Independence
> When after 33 years
> We are still battling with poverty
> Material poverty
> Spiritual poverty
> Poverty of will
> What Independence
> When after 33 years we own not our minds
> Our souls and our bodies
> What independence
> When the birth of a child
> Becomes a source of worry
> When the death of a family member
> Triggers cold trickles of rejoice
> When we rejoice instead of crying
> And cry instead of rejoicing
> What independence
> When after 33 years
> Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival
> When men and women no longer own their conscience
> When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile
> And intelligence amounts to opportunism
> When justice is murdered in cold blood
> While we sing dance and rejoice
> The same dances
> The same parades
> What independence
> When honesty truthfulness and integrity
> Become the enemy of a people
> When parents send their children to steal rape and kill
> What independence
> When young people have to leave their motherland
> Their beloved one
> Uprooted and already defeated
> In search of life
> When we fail to provide opportunities for our children
> To learn grow and live
> What independence
> When the cracks on farmers feet
> The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin
> Keep haunting us after 33 years
> When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets
> When we live on the crumbs
> Leftover by other nations
> When leaders still play God with the innocent
> When keeping our people ignorant
> Seems to be our greatest achievement
> What independence
> When egoism becomes self-righteous
> When the rich and the poor of today
> Stand at opposite end of the widening valley
> While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own
> Meanders into the common future of destitution
> What independence
> When clean potable water
> The most basic requirement of life
> Is a luxury to many
> When the best curable diseases
> Claim their daily quota on our children
> Well before they are born
> When parents can no longer be proud of their children
> And children can no longer be proud of their parents
> For being just and honest
> Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption
> What independence are we celebrating?
Alpha,
To your question:
> What independence are we celebrating?
Well, the independence from colonial rule! :)
Are you claiming that the achievement of
Independence is not worth celebrating simply
because it failed to automagically quench
the hardships faced by a developing nation?
I think not.
At the very least, I think the people who
fought for independence all over Africa deserve
to be remembered. Independence might not have
met the demands of some of us, but it sure is
a prerequisite to get us going where we're
headed--or is it?
With so many questions and hardly any answers,
Cherno Waka Jagne,
Halifax.
cherno@acm.org
I agree that we are celebrating the original independence from colonial
rule. As time moves forward, priorities change. The poem to me seemed
to address the new priorities and challenges that freedom from
colonialism brings. I am not certain that these new entities are
completely independent as of yet. I feel that they are experiencing
growth pains.
I wish The Gambia a Happy Independence Day!
Keretha
******* Jah Bless the Tie that Binds!
> ----------
> From: cherno@acm.org[SMTP:cherno@acm.org]
> Sent: Thursday, February 19, 1998 1:19 PM
> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Subject: Re: What independence?
>
> Alpha,
>
> To your question:
>
> > What independence are we celebrating?
>
> Well, the independence from colonial rule! :)
>
> Are you claiming that the achievement of
> Independence is not worth celebrating simply
> because it failed to automagically quench
> the hardships faced by a developing nation?
> I think not.
>
> At the very least, I think the people who
> fought for independence all over Africa deserve
> to be remembered. Independence might not have
> met the demands of some of us, but it sure is
> a prerequisite to get us going where we're
> headed--or is it?
>
> With so many questions and hardly any answers,
> Cherno Waka Jagne,
> Halifax.
>
> cherno@acm.org
>
Latest update on BO and other developments.....
1. Prince Brima reported to BBC from Bo that, Kamajors succesfully
ambushed junta forces on the road between bo and Gbaiima Songa today.
In the Ensueing battle, 35 junta soldiers were killed while retrieving
all the six vehicles they had commandeered from Bo including arms and
armunition. A large group of Kamajors are moving on Bo to engage junta
troops still occupying the western side of the city.
2. In another development, Kamajors held about six Lebanese in Bumpe
Tabei today. Upon seen the lebanese, residents of Bumpe almost lynched
them whom they accused of working with the junta in Bo. They were
however, given to Kamajor coordinator in Bumpe for onward transfer to
security forces in Rutile and then to Freetown.
3. RUF fighters attacked Rukpr today kiling 11 people and wounding 40.
Guinean troops who have been sent there.
----------------------
Source:
BBC world Service 18:30 GMT
----------------------
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Correction....
>
> 3. RUF fighters attacked Rukpr today kiling 11 people and wounding 40.
> Guinean troops who have been sent there.
The above should read:
3. RUF fighters attacked Rukpr today killing 11 people and wounding 40.
Guinean troops have been sent there (to help defeat the Junta).
BTW,
Are there any Gambian troops fighting in Sierra Leone (in the ECOMOG
contingent forces)?
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Hi folks,
I just received the below Amnesty Report and thought it may be important
to forward it for your comments and awareness.
Peace,
Paul Jammeh (Jacksonville)
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 13:26:12 -0600 (CST)
From: Michael Jatta <st4022@student-mail.jsu.edu>
To: paul jammah <st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu>
Subject: Senegal: Terror in Casamance (AI INDEX: AFR/49/02/98 17 FEBRUARY (fwd)
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:47:50 -0500
From: Amnesty International <amnesty@oil.ca>
Reply-To: owner-amnesty-l@host.oil.ca
To: amnesty-l@oil.ca
Subject: Senegal: Terror in Casamance (AI INDEX: AFR/49/02/98 17 FEBRUARY
* News Release Issued by the International Secretariat of Amnesty International *
AI INDEX: AFR/49/02/98
17 FEBRUARY 1998
Senegal: Terror in Casamance
Paris -- "The gendarmes cut off his lips and told him to eat them...The
blood began to flow and they ordered me to drink it... Then they stripped
me and poured a mixture of molten plastic and petrol over me."
This is one of the many testimonies collected by Amnesty International
which describes the horror of torture in Casamance, Senegal, where even
elderly people and women have not been spared.
In its new report,"Senegal: Climate of terror in Casamance", the
organization describes how, for the past 15 years, civilians in Casamance
have been powerless victims in the conflict and negotiations between the
Senegalese Government and the MFDC*. A conflict in which the two parties
have consciously chosen to terrorize civilians.
"Massive violations of human rights cannot be explained away as
'regrettable errors', since the Senegalese army is universally seen as
being well-structured and disciplined," Amnesty International said. "These
violations clearly imply that responsibility lies with the highest
authorities of the State."
Receiving an Amnesty International's delegation last year, the
Senegalese President Abdou Diouf said he was committed to the rule of law.
Yet 10 months after receiving a memorandum detailing cases of torture,
unlawful executions and "disappearances", the government has not responded
and human rights violations committed by the security forces in Casamance
have escalated.
Since April 1995, 120 people arrested have been held without trial,
with no serious charges against most of them. Many prisoners, most of whom
are prisoners of conscience, have been tortured into signing judicial
statements and many illiterate people have not had these statements read
out to them. On this basis all of them have been "charged with threatening
State security and the integrity of the nation.".
" In Casamance, many arrests or releases are not a result of judicial
decisions, but can be motivated purely by political strategy: to serve as
bargaining chips in the Senegalese Government talks with the MFDC," Amnesty
International said.
In Casamance, torture is used systematically when people are arrested,
during the period of garde a[\] vue, when the prisoners are held
incommunicado, and when they are being moved by boat from Ziguinchor prison
to Dakar prison. Many have been tortured in their own homes in front of
their families, before being asked a single question.
Arbitrary arrests and torture have become a way of dealing with the
crisis. To humiliate and forcibly extract confession from all suspects
including women and old people, the army and the Gendarmerie have used a
formidable range of techniques:
"The gendarmes hit us on every part of the body and the electric
current jolted our hearts and ears"; "The gendarmes forced us to hit each
other, and blood ran down from some prisoners' ears"; "The electrical
current reached my heart; my ears hurt and I couldn't hear anymore. It hurt
so much that I tore the wires off";
Dozens of such testimonies and material evidence gathered by Amnesty
International show a high level of cruelty and inhumanity. In the
conflict, several witnesses have mentioned the role of the army doctors who
have treated torture victims without objecting to the practice.
It would appear that elderly people have been particularly targeted,
and women arrested have been savagely beaten. At Nema gendarmerie in
Ziguinchor, one woman had her clothes ripped by blows with a mango tree
branch and was left naked in front of other prisoners. Others have been
taken hostage by gendarmes who failed to find the person they were looking
for.
Amnesty International is particularly concerned about the
"disappearance" of people arrested by the security forces, and whose fate
is unknown and by the recurrent phenomenon of unlawful executions which
have resumed since July 1997. The organisation fears that most of these
people have been killed and buried in mass graves. If this is true, by
refusing to acknowledge victims' deaths, the authorities are denying
relatives the natural mourning process that follows the death of a loved
one.
Since 1990, MFDC has also been responsible for killing villagers who
have refused to give them food or money and other civilians suspected of
collaborating with the Senegalese authorities. Some killings seem to have
been committed on the basis of ethnic criteria. On the night of 7/8
September 1997, MFDC' fighters burst into the youth centre in the village
of Djibanar, in the de[/]partement of Se[/]dhiou, and killed some 10
children.
For many years, Amnesty International has been denouncing the abuses
committed with full impunity by the MFDC against unarmed civilians. The
MFDC's political leaders have regularly assured Amnesty International that
their fighters are given written instructions to stop their abuses on
civilians, with no effect.
Amnesty International welcomes the main MFDC leader, Father
Diamacoune's recent call for peace in January but stresses that as long as
such human rights abuses remain unpunished and nothing is done to prevent
further abuses taking place, there can be no serious hope of any
improvement in the situation as regards the respect of human rights.
********************************************
*MFDC: Mouvement des forces de[/]mocratiques de Casamance, Democratic
Forces of Casamance Movement, an armed opposition group which is demanding
the independence of this region in southern Senegal.
ENDS.../
****************************************************************
You may repost this message onto other sources provided the main
text is not altered in any way and both the header crediting
Amnesty International and this footer remain intact. Only the
list subscription message may be removed.
****************************************************************
To subscribe to amnesty-L, send a message to <majordomo@oil.ca> with
"subscribe amnesty-L" in the message body. To unsubscribe, send a
message to <majordomo@oil.ca> with "unsubscribe amnesty-L" in the message
body. If you have problem signing off, contact <owner-amnesty-L@oil.ca>
Modou Jallow wrote:
> Latest update on BO and other developments.....
>
> 1. Prince Brima reported to BBC from Bo that, Kamajors succesfully
> ambushed junta forces on the road between bo and Gbaiima Songa today.
Thanks for the latest update, Moe. I am sure, we are all concerned about the
volatile situation in Sierra Leone.
Let's pray for the best!
Best regards,
Lamin Camara.
Alpha,
I agree vehemently with you pal, at times the truth hurts.....it can't
be put any better than you did. Sometimes I wonder "WHY INDEPENDENCE"
instead of "WHAT..."
Baboucarr Sillah
Excellence is the standard...
> -----Original Message-----
> From: Anna Secka [SMTP:secka@cse.bridgeport.edu]
> Sent: Thursday, February 19, 1998 9:22 AM
> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Subject: Re: What independence?
>
> Superb piece Mr. Robinson! I hope people not only get the message but
> reflect and act on it. "Keep up the good work down there!"
>
> Anna
>
> On Thu, 19 Feb 1998, Alpha Robinson wrote:
>
> > Some reflections on independence day
> >
> > What Independence
> > When after 33 years
> > We are still battling with poverty
> > Material poverty
> > Spiritual poverty
> > Poverty of will
> > What Independence
> > When after 33 years we own not our minds
> > Our souls and our bodies
> > What independence
> > When the birth of a child
> > Becomes a source of worry
> > When the death of a family member
> > Triggers cold trickles of rejoice
> > When we rejoice instead of crying
> > And cry instead of rejoicing
> > What independence
> > When after 33 years
> > Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival
> > When men and women no longer own their conscience
> > When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile
> > And intelligence amounts to opportunism
> > When justice is murdered in cold blood
> > While we sing dance and rejoice
> > The same dances
> > The same parades
> > What independence
> > When honesty truthfulness and integrity
> > Become the enemy of a people
> > When parents send their children to steal rape and kill
> > What independence
> > When young people have to leave their motherland
> > Their beloved one
> > Uprooted and already defeated
> > In search of life
> > When we fail to provide opportunities for our children
> > To learn grow and live
> > What independence
> > When the cracks on farmers feet
> > The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin
> > Keep haunting us after 33 years
> > When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets
> > When we live on the crumbs
> > Leftover by other nations
> > When leaders still play God with the innocent
> > When keeping our people ignorant
> > Seems to be our greatest achievement
> > What independence
> > When egoism becomes self-righteous
> > When the rich and the poor of today
> > Stand at opposite end of the widening valley
> > While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own
> > Meanders into the common future of destitution
> > What independence
> > When clean potable water
> > The most basic requirement of life
> > Is a luxury to many
> > When the best curable diseases
> > Claim their daily quota on our children
> > Well before they are born
> > When parents can no longer be proud of their children
> > And children can no longer be proud of their parents
> > For being just and honest
> > Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption
> > What independence are we celebrating?
> >
>
Hi GAmbia-lers
My name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe. I
graduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate student at TIT.
Thanks guys.
I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extension AOL..how
is this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing long distance
to get online or what.
If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of the
taxpayers' money.
Please let me know because I should be going home shortly.
>
>
>
>
Binta Njie wrote:
>
> Hi GAmbia-lers
> My name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe. I
> graduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate student at TIT.
> Thanks guys.
Welcome to the list Binta Njie. Another GHS alumnus! I always feel good
when I encounter those GHS folks on the list. Nice to have you on the
list.
> I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extension AOL..how
> is this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing long distance
> to get online or what.
> If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of the
> taxpayers' money.
Binta, I couldn't help but chuckle with regards to the above!!!!!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
(another GHS alumnus,.... and still chuckling....)
Mr. Jammeh,
Are you a pervert like my humble self??? Just kidding:-))) Thanks for
the forward.....it's good reading such humorous pieces after a long day
at the office.
I owe you one!
Sam.
> Susan was in her late thirties and still not married. She just had a
hard
> time meeting men. And the men she did meet all ended up being jerks.
> Finally, she decided to place an ad in the personals in the newspaper.
She
> wrote:
>
> "Looking for a man who won't beat me, won't leave me, and is excellent
in
>bed."
>
> Several days went by and she hadn't gotten a single call. Then, one
day
> she was doing her laundry when she heard a knock on the door. She
walked
> upstairs to answer it. She opened the door and saw a man in a
wheelchair
> with no arms and no legs.
>
> "Can I help you?" she asked.
>
> He said, "I am the man of your dreams!"
>
> She was baffled. She said, "Excuse me."
>
> "I read your personal ad in the paper and I am the perfect man for
you. I
> have no arms so I can't beat you. I have no legs so I can never leave
you."
>
> "But are you good in bed?", she asked.
>
> He replied, "How do you think I knocked on the door?!"
Fellows,
I don't know why a lot of you guys agree with Mr Robinson on his well
written poem. It seems llike most of you guys were overwhelmed by the well
written manner of the poem and overlooked what it entails. Mr Robinson
might be a very educated man but he sure did make a blonder this time.
I am proud to be a Gambian and more important to be from an independent
nation. Independence will be celebrated as far as I am concerned because we
are free from colonialism,,,I believe that's the core of independence. What
comes after that is a whole different issue and cannot be achieved over
night.Once again this is my opinion but my former teacher Mr Sam Sarr used
to say "Reality is Reality'
Thank you guys.
Lang Jr.
Mr. Moe Jallow,
You've made your point and some of us do concur. However, I beg to
disagree for your adding the rejoinder below. Perhaps you are expecting
too much from Mr. Robinson. What has someone being your former
prefect/more educated person got to do with gambia-l discourse?
There is a difference between being civil and being personal...the
former applies to you in this case. I therefore see no reason why you
have to apologise in advance. We should try to be equal opportunity
critics!!! Whether a person is a Prof., high school drop-out, 75 years
old or a friend should not be a shield to constructive criticism.
A while back, one Mr. Mbye (I believe his first name is Tamsir), wrote
an excellent piece in response to Mr. Sulayman Nyang's posting.
Eventhough he started by "cheer-leading" Mr. Nyang (the respect he has
for him, his accomplishments, etc.) which "I" believe is
"prostitution", what happened in the end....Mr. Nyang responded by
saying that he (Mr. Mbai) should try to be polite when next he responds
to his postings. I am yet to hear from Mr. Mbai since and certainly miss
his always thoughtful input in our forum.
To cut a long story short, lets judge or critique people on their input
on gambia-l and not on their ......... This way we'll all be equal
opportunity critics.
Peace to ya'll
Sam.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
>"As a former "head boy" and my "class prefect" at GHS, I have always >
admired you all along. However, eventhough you may be more educated, >
experienced and much older than me, I will still have to say that >the
true measure of minimum decency during this time (Independence) >should
be to support the distinctive cause of non-colonialisation.
>
> If you take this too harshly and become irritated like you did with
>Bass, please accept my apology, as Moe does not have time >for
Cyber-flame-wars. I have more pressing things on my mind, like
>helping the displaced Sierra Leonean refugees in Guinea, some of whom
>are my own relatives".
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
Sir,
Your points have been well noted and thank you for the input. It won't
happen again, you hear?
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
>
> Mr. Moe Jallow,
>
> You've made your point and some of us do concur. However, I beg to
> disagree for your adding the rejoinder below. Perhaps you are expecting
> too much from Mr. Robinson. What has someone being your former
> prefect/more educated person got to do with gambia-l discourse?
> There is a difference between being civil and being personal...the
> former applies to you in this case. I therefore see no reason why you
> have to apologise in advance. We should try to be equal opportunity
> critics!!! Whether a person is a Prof., high school drop-out, 75 years
> old or a friend should not be a shield to constructive criticism.
>
> A while back, one Mr. Mbye (I believe his first name is Tamsir), wrote
> an excellent piece in response to Mr. Sulayman Nyang's posting.
> Eventhough he started by "cheer-leading" Mr. Nyang (the respect he has
> for him, his accomplishments, etc.) which "I" believe is
> "prostitution", what happened in the end....Mr. Nyang responded by
> saying that he (Mr. Mbai) should try to be polite when next he responds
> to his postings. I am yet to hear from Mr. Mbai since and certainly miss
> his always thoughtful input in our forum.
>
> To cut a long story short, lets judge or critique people on their input
> on gambia-l and not on their ......... This way we'll all be equal
> opportunity critics.
>
> Peace to ya'll
> Sam.
> ----------------------------------------------------------------------
>
> >"As a former "head boy" and my "class prefect" at GHS, I have always >
> admired you all along. However, eventhough you may be more educated, >
> experienced and much older than me, I will still have to say that >the
> true measure of minimum decency during this time (Independence) >should
> be to support the distinctive cause of non-colonialisation.
> >
> > If you take this too harshly and become irritated like you did with
> >Bass, please accept my apology, as Moe does not have time >for
> Cyber-flame-wars. I have more pressing things on my mind, like
> >helping the displaced Sierra Leonean refugees in Guinea, some of whom
> >are my own relatives".
> >
> > Regards,
> > Moe S. Jallow
>
> ______________________________________________________
> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
>
Mr. Jallow,
I hear you loud and clear. Thank you for thanking me!
Night night,
Sam.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
>Sir,
>
>Your points have been well noted and thank you for the input. It >won't
happen again, you hear?
>
>Regards,
>Moe S. Jallow
And I thought I was depressed over the status quo! I would rather not
tarnish the commendable artistry of Alpha's poem with critique and instead
see the poem as a statement of the majority of the ills that exist and some
of the ills that could potentially become rampant.
I however think the lack of a decent estimate of the "half-life of
colonialism" as it pertains to our part of the world (and in a rapidly
changing world) makes it difficult to judge the significance of 33 years as
opposed to say 60 years.
I also have more questions than answers and more importantly feel **amply**
powerless with respect to the status quo... I only hope that the cycle of
poor governance, virtual economic stagnation, coup d'etats, flagrant
violations of civil liberties, and the "brain drain" is not
self-sustaining, i.e. not an unyielding feedback system, and that we can
find effective ways to contribute towards alleviating these ills while "out
here".
- Francis
At 12:33 PM 2/19/98 MET, you wrote:
>Some reflections on independence day
>
>What Independence
>When after 33 years
>We are still battling with poverty
>Material poverty
>Spiritual poverty
>Poverty of will
>What Independence
>When after 33 years we own not our minds
>Our souls and our bodies
>What independence
>When the birth of a child
>Becomes a source of worry
>When the death of a family member
>Triggers cold trickles of rejoice
>When we rejoice instead of crying
>And cry instead of rejoicing
>What independence
>When after 33 years
>Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival
>When men and women no longer own their conscience
>When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile
>And intelligence amounts to opportunism
>When justice is murdered in cold blood
>While we sing dance and rejoice
>The same dances
>The same parades
>What independence
>When honesty truthfulness and integrity
>Become the enemy of a people
>When parents send their children to steal rape and kill
>What independence
>When young people have to leave their motherland
>Their beloved one
>Uprooted and already defeated
>In search of life
>When we fail to provide opportunities for our children
>To learn grow and live
>What independence
>When the cracks on farmers feet
>The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin
>Keep haunting us after 33 years
>When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets
>When we live on the crumbs
>Leftover by other nations
>When leaders still play God with the innocent
>When keeping our people ignorant
>Seems to be our greatest achievement
>What independence
>When egoism becomes self-righteous
>When the rich and the poor of today
>Stand at opposite end of the widening valley
>While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own
>Meanders into the common future of destitution
>What independence
>When clean potable water
>The most basic requirement of life
>Is a luxury to many
>When the best curable diseases
>Claim their daily quota on our children
>Well before they are born
>When parents can no longer be proud of their children
>And children can no longer be proud of their parents
>For being just and honest
>Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption
>What independence are we celebrating?
>
>
Great thanks to Mr. Robinson and all the others contributing to the
discourse on Gambia Independence. It is quite good to ask the question:
What have we as gambians achieved since the attainment of Independence?
I am of the opinion that the answer to this question is not difficult to
find. But the bigger and more important question is: What are we doing
as Gambians to see our dreams at the time Independence come true?
There one important thing we have to note. Staying in the Developed
World, being tempted more by the 'sweet' life there to stay even longer
and hardly genuinely thinking about Gambia's problems will never help in
any way.
We keep blaming the political leadership for failing us. But if the
those who really have the great minds to take the captainship of the
nation are constantly shying away from it, the fools will capitalize.
I would propose that the diasporan Gambians form a voluntary
repatriation body and go back home to better the conditions. If this
proposal sounds too blunt, though frank, I didn't mean to hurt any one.
It is only meant to rescue Beloved Gambia from the crushing jaws of
poverty.
The 'lands of milk and honey' we talk about did not come from the blue.
It was the toil, blood and sacrifice of their intellectuals, political,
societal and religious leaders that produced what we are enjoying now.
Love and salaam!!!
Regards
Seedy K.
>
I am sure Alpha is intelligent enough to argue about his poem but he did
not mentioned anywhere that he preferred to be still living under
british rule.
We are free to either accept that his statements are facts and we try in
our daily lives as Gambians to do something to improve them or we
pretend that they do not exist.
Momodou Camara
Hello you all,
I am also a new member and my name is Fatou Jobe. I am a Saint High
School Alumni but I did go to G.H.S. for a year (sixth form). Right now
I am studying Quantity Surveying at Nottingham Trent Univ.
Good bye
Fatou J
Alpha, first and foremost I must say thanks for a nice and well articulated piece
which some call poem, but I will say this was a mental drill for the awakening of the
spirits of enquiry among ourselves. I would also like to add the some of our
achievements after 33 years of nationhood.
DEPENDENCY AND MENTAL SLAVERY
DRUGS AND FAMILY DISORDER
ECONOMIC STRUGGLES AND PREJUDICE
BIASED EDUCATION AND POVERTY
OPPRESSION AND SEGREGATION
Our independence is just a one BIG PARTY <MBOUM BAYE> once a year.
WHEN WILL IT END????
FRANCO wrote:‘ I am proud to be a Gambian and more important to be
to be from a an independent nation. Independence will be celebrated as far I am
concerned because we are free from colonialism...’
Yes you are from a free nation and what did you achieve just one huge bill every
year. Unfortunately the true state of affairs is vastly different as community we lost
since a very long time. All creative urge our present achievements in the last few
decades in industry, politics, education and health are purely imitative fiascos.
During my old schooldays in <obligatory> primary schools, books, tables, and
chairs/benches were free. Plastacine to make creative intelligence. Mats during
physical education lessons mailboards to practice writing with chalk. But now the
parents have to afford chairs, tables, by books and pay school fund and yet we
are claiming free education. There are no more plastacines, mailboards, mats
and chalk is scared the children have to sew dusters. Please lets try to have time
sense developed.
CHERNO WAKA JAGNE wrote: ‘ At the very least I think people who fought for
independence all over Africa deserve to be remembered.
Bro. we didn’t fought for our independence it came by air freight. That’s our reason
for our one big party <MBOUM BAYE> once a year. Wearing titles like
OBE - Obedient Boy of the Empire <Order of the British Empire>, ORG
Organisation of Rich Gambians <Order of the Republic of the Gambia>
KCMG- Kindly Call Me Governor <Knight Commander ST. Michael and ST.
George> etc.
KING wrote:‘ This was well thought and written poem for anyone to read.
Unfortunately what I sense in this is a very angry mind that has so much anger built
up in for years and years before’.
My brother why the anxiety Anger is to cry, feel sorry, angry, bitter, sympathetic
and friendly.
Si kaira
Omar S. Saho
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 08:23:08 -0500
From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: What independence?
Message-ID: <34ED83BC.6D4D@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Alpha Robinson wrote:
>
> Some reflections on independence day
>
> What Independence
> When after 33 years
> We are still battling with poverty
>........
I say:
(1)Celebrate formal independence,
(2)Recognize economic dependency / neo-colonialism,
(3)Rectify over three decades of economic decadence, political
corruption, bureaucratic ineptitude, etc.
(4)Resist usurpation of freedoms evident under current regime
(5)Contribute to shaping a better future for The Gambia
Salaam!
Amadou SJ
Thanks to Foroyaa for the update on Baboucarr and Ebrima.
Malanding Jaiteh
Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia High should stop
trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!
So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L
Regards Bassss!
Thanks for the for the good work you folks are doing down there. I hope all those in the area will attend.
Malanding Jaiteh
Mailing Manager,
My name is Musa Sise and i would like to subscribe on behalf Dr. B.N
Touray. His e-mail address is bntouray@compuserve.com
Yours
Big Moses.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 09:41:03 -0500
From: Solomon Sylva <ssylva@emory.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <34ED95FD.1534@emory.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hey Bass,
I agree with you whole heartedly on this GHS issue. I do not think they
can scare us off!!!
Welcome Fatou Jobe and Binta Njie. We look forward to your
contributions.
Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.
Have a nice day.
King
Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:
>
> Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia High should stop
> trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!
>
> So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L
>
> Regards Bassss!
> -----Original Message-----
> From: Fatou Jobe <Fatou.Jobe@halliburton.com>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Date: Friday, February 20, 1998 7:13 PM
> Subject: RE: New Member
>
> >Hello you all,
> > I am also a new member and my name is Fatou Jobe. I am a Saint High
> >School Alumni but I did go to G.H.S. for a year (sixth form). Right now
> >I am studying Quantity Surveying at Nottingham Trent Univ.
> >Good bye
> >Fatou J
> >
> > -----Original Message-----
> > From: binta njie [SMTP:galzdemsugar@yahoo.com]
> > Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 3:00 AM
> > To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> > Subject: New Member
> >
> > Hi GAmbia-lers
> > My name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe.
> >I
> > graduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate student
> >at TIT.
> > Thanks guys.
> >
> > I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extension
> >AOL..how
> > is this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing long
> >distance
> > to get online or what.
> > If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of the
> > taxpayers' money.
> >
> > Please let me know because I should be going home shortly.
> > >
> > >
> > >
> > >
> >
> > _________________________________________________________
> > DO YOU YAHOO!?
> > Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com
> >
I got a kick out of this one and thought you might, too.
Soffie
Bass and Solomon,
Are you two attempting to collaborate?
I guess you have noticed that I always welcome the
GHS folks and not the SAINTS folks.
We are not trying to scare you off but simply reminding
you SAINTS folks that GHS is the best there was,
the best there is, and the best there will ever be.
Remember, we did manage to balance
education with sports, unlike you folks:-))).
Is this a fact that you can refute? (laugh)
Have a good morning!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
>
> Hey Bass,
>
> I agree with you whole heartedly on this GHS issue. I do not think they
> can scare us off!!!
>
> Welcome Fatou Jobe and Binta Njie. We look forward to your
> contributions.
>
> Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.
>
> Have a nice day.
> King
>
>
> Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:
> >
> > Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia High should stop
> > trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!
> >
> > So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L
> >
> > Regards Bassss!
List managers
Thank you all for the excellent job you have done
Please UNSUBSCRIBE --
globexinc@erols.com
---------------------------------------
I wish to get my mail only at home
hghanim@erols.com
Alpha, that was a beautiful written, even though sad, poem of truth.
It is the truth of our current status, yes, but what does that have to do
with our
celebration of independence? Isn't our celebration one of freedom, if you
will, from the British? I mean,
I'm sure they still control us indirectly but isn't that more of the
fault of our leaders? I'm sure if we had better leaders, we wouldn't be
in this situation. Actually, what you're saying is like saying that
the African-Americans shouldn't celebrate or be joyous about the end of
slavery, because they're still "mentally enslaved" (as the current
argument goes). I mean, yes, mental slavery is
the struggle now but shouldn't they celebrate the victory of yesterday
(physical slavery)? I
would like to think that it is the celebration or acknowledgement of our
past and present victories that gives us the strength to battle the
hurdles ahead. Anyway, I haven't read the rest of my mail yet, but I hope
that not too many people feel the same way you do. I mean, I hope they
see that, yes, what you describe is our sad status which requires serious
thinking and actios, BUT, that our current status has nothing to do with our
celebration of a past victory.
Ancha.
Become the enemy of a people
When parents send their children to steal rape and kill
What independence
When young people have to leave their motherland
Their beloved one
Uprooted and already defeated
In search of life
When we fail to provide opportunities for our children
To learn grow and live
What independence
When the cracks on farmers feet
The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin
Keep haunting us after 33 years
When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets
When we live on the crumbs
Leftover by other nations
When leaders still play God with the innocent
When keeping our people ignorant
Seems to be our greatest achievement
What independence
When egoism becomes self-righteous
When the rich and the poor of today
Stand at opposite end of the widening valley
While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own
Meanders into the common future of destitution
What independence
When clean potable water
The most basic requirement of life
Is a luxury to many
When the best curable diseases
Claim their daily quota on our children
Well before they are born
When parents can no longer be proud of their children
And children can no longer be proud of their parents
For being just and honest
Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption
What independence are we celebrating?
I think some of these are new....
Isn't Disney World a people trap operated by a mouse?
Whose cruel idea was it for the word "lisp" to have an "s" in it?
Since light travels faster than sound, isn't that why some people appear
bright until you hear them speak?
If it's zero degrees outside today and it's supposed to be twice as cold
tomorrow, how cold is it going to be?
Why do you press harder on a remote-control when you know the battery
is dead?
Since Americans throw rice at weddings, do Asians throw hamburgers?
Why are they called buildings, when they're already finished? Shouldn't
they be called builts?
Why are they called apartments, when they're all stuck together?
Why does sour cream have an expiration date?
Why do banks charge you a "non-sufficient funds fee" on money they
already know you don't have?
Why is the alphabet in that order?
If the universe is everything, and scientists say that the universe is
expanding, what is it expanding into?
If you got into a taxi and the driver started driving backward, would
the taxi driver end up owing you money?
What would a chair look like if your knees bent the other way?
If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to see it, do the
other trees make fun of it?
Why is a carrot more orange than an orange?
When two airplanes almost collide why do they call it a near miss?? It
sounds like a near hit to me!!
Do fish get cramps after eating?
Why are there 5 syllables in the word "monosyllabic"?
Why do they call it the Department of Interior when they are in charge
of everything outdoors?
Why do scientists call it research when looking for something new?
If vegetarians eat vegetables, what do humanitarians eat?
When I erase a word with a pencil, where does it go?
Why is it, when a door is open it's ajar, but when a jar is open, it's
not a door?
Tell a man that there are 400 billion stars and he'll believe you. Tell him
a
bench has wet paint and he has to touch it.
How come Superman could stop bullets with his chest, but always ducked
when someone threw a gun at him?
If "con" is the opposite of "pro," then what is the opposite of
progress?
Why is lemon juice mostly artificial ingredients but dishwashing liquid
contains real lemons?
How much deeper would the ocean be if sponges didn't grow in it?
Why buy a product that it takes 2000 flushes to get rid of?
Why do we wait until a pig is dead to "cure" it?
Why do we wash bath towels? Aren't we clean when we use them?
Why do we put suits in a garment bag and put garments in a suitcase?
Why doesn't glue stick to the inside of the bottle?
Do Roman paramedics refer to IV's as "4's"?
What do little birdies see when they get knocked unconscious?
Why doesn't Tarzan have a beard?
If man evolved from monkeys and apes, why do we still have monkeys and
apes?
Should you trust a stockbroker who's married to a travel agent?
Is boneless chicken considered to be an invertebrate?
Do married people live longer than single people or does it just SEEM
longer?
I went to a bookstore and asked the saleswoman, "Where's the self-help
section?" She said if she told me, it would defeat the purpose.
If all those psychics know the winning lottery numbers, why are they all
still working?
Sooner or later, doesn't EVERYONE stop smoking?
Isn't the best way to save face to keep the lower part shut?
War doesn't determine who's right, just who's left.
THE TOP TEN
MYSTERIES OF LIFE
1. If it's tourist season, why can't we shoot them?
2. If a book about failure doesn't sell, is it a success?
3. Why do they sterilize needles for lethal injections?
4. If a dwarf escapes from prison, is he still considered at large?
5. Why is the word abbreviation so long?
6. If you shoot a mime, should you use a silencer?
7. Is it true that cannibals don't eat clowns because they taste funny?
8. When it rains, why don't sheep shrink?
9. What was the best thing before sliced bread?
Thanks Anna!! Those were really good!!! I'm still laughing my head off!!
Ancha.
I think some of these are new....
Isn't Disney World a people trap operated by a mouse?
Whose cruel idea was it for the word "lisp" to have an "s" in it?
Since light travels faster than sound, isn't that why some people appear
bright until you hear them speak?
If it's zero degrees outside today and it's supposed to be twice as cold
tomorrow, how cold is it going to be?
Why do you press harder on a remote-control when you know the battery
is dead?
Since Americans throw rice at weddings, do Asians throw hamburgers?
Why are they called buildings, when they're already finished? Shouldn't
they be called builts?
Why are they called apartments, when they're all stuck together?
Why does sour cream have an expiration date?
Why do banks charge you a "non-sufficient funds fee" on money they
already know you don't have?
Why is the alphabet in that order?
If the universe is everything, and scientists say that the universe is
expanding, what is it expanding into?
If you got into a taxi and the driver started driving backward, would
the taxi driver end up owing you money?
What would a chair look like if your knees bent the other way?
If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to see it, do the
other trees make fun of it?
Why is a carrot more orange than an orange?
When two airplanes almost collide why do they call it a near miss?? It
sounds like a near hit to me!!
Do fish get cramps after eating?
Why are there 5 syllables in the word "monosyllabic"?
Why do they call it the Department of Interior when they are in charge
of everything outdoors?
Why do scientists call it research when looking for something new?
If vegetarians eat vegetables, what do humanitarians eat?
When I erase a word with a pencil, where does it go?
Why is it, when a door is open it's ajar, but when a jar is open, it's
not a door?
Tell a man that there are 400 billion stars and he'll believe you. Tell him
a
bench has wet paint and he has to touch it.
How come Superman could stop bullets with his chest, but always ducked
when someone threw a gun at him?
If "con" is the opposite of "pro," then what is the opposite of
progress?
Why is lemon juice mostly artificial ingredients but dishwashing liquid
contains real lemons?
How much deeper would the ocean be if sponges didn't grow in it?
Why buy a product that it takes 2000 flushes to get rid of?
Why do we wait until a pig is dead to "cure" it?
Why do we wash bath towels? Aren't we clean when we use them?
Why do we put suits in a garment bag and put garments in a suitcase?
Why doesn't glue stick to the inside of the bottle?
Do Roman paramedics refer to IV's as "4's"?
What do little birdies see when they get knocked unconscious?
Why doesn't Tarzan have a beard?
If man evolved from monkeys and apes, why do we still have monkeys and
apes?
Should you trust a stockbroker who's married to a travel agent?
Is boneless chicken considered to be an invertebrate?
Do married people live longer than single people or does it just SEEM
longer?
I went to a bookstore and asked the saleswoman, "Where's the self-help
section?" She said if she told me, it would defeat the purpose.
If all those psychics know the winning lottery numbers, why are they all
still working?
Sooner or later, doesn't EVERYONE stop smoking?
Isn't the best way to save face to keep the lower part shut?
War doesn't determine who's right, just who's left.
Thank you Momodou Camara. As part of the diaspora, I have always felt
very proud whenever one of the African countries achieved it's political
independence from colonial rule. However, even here in America where
physical slavery has been removed for the most part, the mental,
emotional, etc... bondage is still prevalent. We have made great
strides throughout the world but we still have a ways to go! I do
believe that communication between Africans on the continent and in the
diaspora can bring about a unity that will have positive global
implications for the future.
Peace! Keretha
JAH bless the tie that binds!
Hey Moe,
Thats a good one !!! But I do not agree on GHS to be more balance in
sports and education than Saints was or is now. Show me some data and
facts, please.
Warning !!! "Do not attempt to get the Saints come marching in, it won't
look good." (Ha,ha,ha,ha) Got you back, my friend!!!
Have a good day.
Peace
Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> Bass and Solomon,
>
> Are you two attempting to collaborate?
> I guess you have noticed that I always welcome the
> GHS folks and not the SAINTS folks.
> We are not trying to scare you off but simply reminding
> you SAINTS folks that GHS is the best there was,
> the best there is, and the best there will ever be.
> Remember, we did manage to balance
> education with sports, unlike you folks:-))).
>
> Is this a fact that you can refute? (laugh)
>
> Have a good morning!
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>
> >
> > Hey Bass,
> >
> > I agree with you whole heartedly on this GHS issue. I do not think they
> > can scare us off!!!
> >
> > Welcome Fatou Jobe and Binta Njie. We look forward to your
> > contributions.
> >
> > Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.
> >
> > Have a nice day.
> > King
> >
> >
> > Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:
> > >
> > > Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia High should stop
> > > trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!
> > >
> > > So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L
> > >
> > > Regards Bassss!
Hi Anna,
Definately, reading all of this makes me go humm, humm, humm,.....hummm!
That was good. Keep up the good work and balance.
Peace
King Solomon
Anna Secka wrote:
>
> I think some of these are new....
> Isn't Disney World a people trap operated by a mouse?
> Whose cruel idea was it for the word "lisp" to have an "s" in it?
> Since light travels faster than sound, isn't that why some people appear
> bright until you hear them speak?
> If it's zero degrees outside today and it's supposed to be twice as cold
> tomorrow, how cold is it going to be?
> Why do you press harder on a remote-control when you know the battery
> is dead?
> Since Americans throw rice at weddings, do Asians throw hamburgers?
> Why are they called buildings, when they're already finished? Shouldn't
> they be called builts?
> Why are they called apartments, when they're all stuck together?
> Why does sour cream have an expiration date?
> Why do banks charge you a "non-sufficient funds fee" on money they
> already know you don't have?
> Why is the alphabet in that order?
> If the universe is everything, and scientists say that the universe is
> expanding, what is it expanding into?
> If you got into a taxi and the driver started driving backward, would
> the taxi driver end up owing you money?
> What would a chair look like if your knees bent the other way?
> If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to see it, do the
> other trees make fun of it?
> Why is a carrot more orange than an orange?
> When two airplanes almost collide why do they call it a near miss?? It
> sounds like a near hit to me!!
> Do fish get cramps after eating?
> Why are there 5 syllables in the word "monosyllabic"?
> Why do they call it the Department of Interior when they are in charge
> of everything outdoors?
> Why do scientists call it research when looking for something new?
> If vegetarians eat vegetables, what do humanitarians eat?
> When I erase a word with a pencil, where does it go?
> Why is it, when a door is open it's ajar, but when a jar is open, it's
> not a door?
> Tell a man that there are 400 billion stars and he'll believe you. Tell him
> a
> bench has wet paint and he has to touch it.
> How come Superman could stop bullets with his chest, but always ducked
> when someone threw a gun at him?
> If "con" is the opposite of "pro," then what is the opposite of
> progress?
> Why is lemon juice mostly artificial ingredients but dishwashing liquid
> contains real lemons?
> How much deeper would the ocean be if sponges didn't grow in it?
> Why buy a product that it takes 2000 flushes to get rid of?
> Why do we wait until a pig is dead to "cure" it?
> Why do we wash bath towels? Aren't we clean when we use them?
> Why do we put suits in a garment bag and put garments in a suitcase?
> Why doesn't glue stick to the inside of the bottle?
> Do Roman paramedics refer to IV's as "4's"?
> What do little birdies see when they get knocked unconscious?
> Why doesn't Tarzan have a beard?
> If man evolved from monkeys and apes, why do we still have monkeys and
> apes?
> Should you trust a stockbroker who's married to a travel agent?
> Is boneless chicken considered to be an invertebrate?
> Do married people live longer than single people or does it just SEEM
> longer?
> I went to a bookstore and asked the saleswoman, "Where's the self-help
> section?" She said if she told me, it would defeat the purpose.
> If all those psychics know the winning lottery numbers, why are they all
> still working?
> Sooner or later, doesn't EVERYONE stop smoking?
> Isn't the best way to save face to keep the lower part shut?
> War doesn't determine who's right, just who's left.
> Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:36:44 -0500 (EST)
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: Anna Secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Top Ten Mysteries of Life.... (fwd)
>
> THE TOP TEN
> MYSTERIES OF LIFE
Where is the TENTH MYSTERIES OF LIFE??????
>
> 1. If it's tourist season, why can't we shoot them?
> 2. If a book about failure doesn't sell, is it a success?
> 3. Why do they sterilize needles for lethal injections?
> 4. If a dwarf escapes from prison, is he still considered at large?
> 5. Why is the word abbreviation so long?
> 6. If you shoot a mime, should you use a silencer?
> 7. Is it true that cannibals don't eat clowns because they taste funny?
> 8. When it rains, why don't sheep shrink?
> 9. What was the best thing before sliced bread?
Folks, I find this very interesting! Read on.
---------
Anna Secka
secka@cse.bridgeport.edu
asecka@softcrafters.com
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 13:33:21 -0500
From: Olusola Aluko <olusola@cse.bridgeport.edu>
To: "'RICHARD_BUFFONE@PRODIGY.NET'" <RICHARD_BUFFONE@PRODIGY.NET>,
abrar <abrar@cse.bridgeport.edu>,
Ademayo Olumide <olumide@cse.bridgeport.edu>,
anna secka <secka@cse.bridgeport.edu>,
"bernard wana..." <bernard@cse.bridgeport.edu>,
bola ajiboye <ajiboye@cse.bridgeport.edu>,
cheikh fall <cheikh@cse.bridgeport.edu>,
dare owolabi <biggie@iwaynet.net>
Subject: [Fwd: FW: New operating system developed by an Indian!!!!]
> Hello Friends,
>
> Here is some news about indian achievement. Aren't we proud
> citizens...
> _______________________________________________________________
>
> Ramlal Bhagat, a XII std. student from Haryana,
> has developed a 32-bit operating system
> demonstrated to be far superior to any of the
> desktop operating systems in the market today.
>
> The program has been named "O-Yes".O-Yes provides
> operating system services on any pentium-based
> personal computer (PC) and does not require MS-DOS
> as a base operating system. The operating system's
> capabilities were demonstrated in a student
> convention at the Indian Institute of Technology
> (IIT), NewDelhi. HCL, Ltd. conducted benchmarks on the system and
> published results which are partly reported here:
> O-Yes is 34% faster than Microsoft's Windows 95 on
> similar hardware.
>
> It is 29% faster than IBM's OS/2.
> O-Yes loads 54% quicker than Windows 95 orOS/2.
> O-Yes has a customizable, user-friendlygraphaphical User
> Interface (GUI) in which every program can beaccessed with a
> maximum of two button clicks.
> The operating system provides plug n play capability with numerous
> hardware devices. It has a superior memory management function.
> The operating system is compatible with Windows 95 andWindows
> NT 4.0.
>
> HCL, Ltd. has offered an unknown amount to Ramlal
> Bhagat for purchasing the rights to the software.
> Ramlal Bhagat, described as "quiet and
> philosophical" by his peers, was not available for
> comment. Suresh Reddy, spokesman for HCL Ltd.,
> said "this is the operating system that the world
> has been waiting for". On HCL's move to purchase
> the rights to the software, he said "We are here
> to ensure that Mr. Ramlal gets fair recognition
> and compensation for his innovation. HCL Ltd. can provide him a firm
> launchpad
> to market the software globally".
>
> Is this the beginning of the end of the BillGates' monopoly ? Lets
> see...
>
> send this to as many of your friends and relatives as possible
> so that when the product hits the market it will be appreciated by
> every one give a great hand to the great indian family of talents.
>
Moe;
I like your comments. The Nations cup has indeed become more and more
unpredictable. I was dumb founded to read that Ghana, one of my favorites,
is out. Congo's coach has said it best - "its anyone's guess now". However,
if Morroco wins South Africa they will win it all, but if South Africa wins
then watch for Tunisia to win it all. If South Africa can manouver to get
the ball to Ajax offensive weapon, Benni, he will be a major threat to the
Morrocan defense. Egypt Vs Ivory Coast is going to be a war. I would love
to hear Ivory Coast winning, but I can't predict. I played soccer last
weekend with an Ivorian and an Egyptian. It was interesting that the
Ivorian was on my side and we lost the Egyptian's side by a lone goal.
Jokingly, the Egyptian said to the Ivorian that "if Ivory Coast meet with
Egypt in the quater finals, the score will be lone goal for Egypt". A
little superstitious here, but I will have to call both of them as soon as
I get the results. Cameroon is obviously missing Miller's killer and
powerful offensive tactics; they are in a process of rebuilding the team
and do not be suprised to see them in the finals.
Pa-Mambuna, the Bluegrass state
Modou Jallow wrote:
> Soccer fans,
>
> I am really getting into this ANC competition stuff.
>
> My comments are enclosed in braces [[ .... ]]
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>
> ***********************************************************************
>
> OUAGADOUGOU, Feb 19 (AFP) - The African Nations Cup is wide open
> as the competition enters the quarter-final stages with four World
> Cup finalists -- Cameroon, Morocco, South African and Tunisia -- in
> contention.
>
> [[ Cameroon is not what it used to be when Miller was the
> offense but they still have a little of that touch of
> the golden years (WC '86 & '90). However, they are my
> less favorite to win the cup, of the four above. ]]
>
> Only Nigeria, Africa's fifth entrant for France '98, are missing
> after being suspended by the African Confederation (CAF) for not
> competing in the last finals in South Africa.
> Congo DR coach Pierre Kalala put it succinctly.
> "At this stage of the competition, all the teams have earned
> their places," he said. "There are no easy matches in the
> quarter-finals and it's anybody's guess who will win."
> Congo DR, the surprise package of the tournament along with
> hosts Burkina Faso, play the opening quarter-final against Cameroon
> on Friday (1600 GMT) in Burkina Faso's second city Bobo-Dioulasso,
> in the south west of the country.
>
> [[ Congo has really been the surprise team of the tournament. Now
> let's see if they can play with Cameroon the way they did with
> other teams. Burkina Faso, on the other hand, are playing host;
> their qualification didn't surprise me a bit. ]]
>
> [...]
>
> The last quarter-final, perhaps the most eagerly-awaited, is the
> South Africa v Morocco clash on Sunday (1600 GMT) in Ouagadougou's
> Municipal stadium.
> South Africa, despite just two days to prepare for this event
> after most of their players joined the squad late from Europe, had a
> resounding 4-1 win over Namibia in their last group match.
>
> [[ This could have been the final match! SA's defense
> will have a lot of work to do overcoming the
> Moroccan offense. If SA can hold to the end, they may win
> this match by upset. However, I still favor the Moroccans
> by a margin of 3:1. ]]
>
> Ajax striker Benni McCarthy scored all four goals in that match
> to blow the fresh air of success through the squad after
> disappointing opening draws against Angola and Ivory Coast.
>
> [[ One more reason why Ajax has the best talented young
> players in Europe, in my opinion. The recruiters go out
> and find young players for less money, who are then
> nortured to fulfill the desirable calibre of soccer. ]]
Tell Them Moe!!
On Fri, 20 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:
> Bass and Solomon,
>
> Are you two attempting to collaborate?
> I guess you have noticed that I always welcome the
> GHS folks and not the SAINTS folks.
> We are not trying to scare you off but simply reminding
> you SAINTS folks that GHS is the best there was,
> the best there is, and the best there will ever be.
> Remember, we did manage to balance
> education with sports, unlike you folks:-))).
>
> Is this a fact that you can refute? (laugh)
>
> Have a good morning!
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>
>
>
------------------------------
---------- Forwarded message ----------
In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful
CAIR Action Alert
Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Alert #162
1050 17th St., N.W., Suite 490
Washington, D.C., 20036
Tel: 202-659-CAIR (2247)
Fax: 202-659-2254
E-Mail: cair1@ix.netcom.com
URL: http://www.cair-net.org
SENATE HEARING ON "FOREIGN TERRORISTS IN AMERICA"
(WASHINGTON, DC - 2/11/98) On February 24, the Senate
Subcommittee on Technology, Terrorism and Government
Information will hold a hearing on "Foreign Terrorists in
America: Five Years After the World Trade Center Bombing."
Subcommittee members are scheduled to hear from federal law
enforcement officials as well as from "representatives of
the private sector."
Because past hearings of this type have featured Muslim
bashers like Steven Emerson, CAIR contacted the subcommittee
to express American Muslim concerns about the need for an
accurate and balanced presentation. While not revealing the
names of invited speakers, subcommittee staff offered
assurances that they sought out those, including Muslims,
who would offer a factual presentation. One subcommittee
representative said he was trying to avoid a hearing that
indicates "Islam equals terrorism and threat."
Despite these assurances, CAIR is concerned that the
American Muslim community be accurately and objectively
portrayed. "In the past, these types of hearings have been
used as vehicles to bash Islam and Muslims. We hope that
will not happen in this hearing," said CAIR Executive
Director Nihad Awad. Awad added that previous hearings have
resulted in laws and policies such as the use of secret
evidence to deport aliens, exclusion of aliens based on mere
membership in disfavored groups, wiretapping without
evidence of criminal activity, and airline passenger
"profiling."
IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUESTED: (As always, be FIRM, but POLITE.
Hostile responses can and WILL be used against the Muslim
community.)
The hearing will take place February 24, at 10 a.m. in the
Dirksen Senate Office Building Room 226. Senator Jon Kyl of
Arizona is the subcommittee chairman. Other members include
Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Sen. Arlen Specter (R-PA), Sen.
Fred Thompson (R-TN), Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), Sen.
Joseph Biden, Jr. (D-DE), and Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL).
1) Those who reside in the states of subcommittee members
should contact their elected representatives directly by
phone (call the Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121), fax or
e-mail (http://www.senate.gov/~judiciary/terrtest.htm). Ask
for the person in the senator's office who is dealing with
this hearing.
2) Everyone should call, fax or e-mail the subcommittee
chairman to request a factual, balanced and objective
hearing: Senator Jon Kyl, Chairman, U.S. Senate Committee on
the Judiciary, Subcommittee on Terrorism, Technology, and
Government Information, Room SH-325, Hart Senate Office
Building, Washington, D.C. 20510 TEL: (202) 224-6791 FAX
(202) 228-0542 E-MAIL: info@kyl.senate.gov
Sen. Kyl's Arizona office: 2200 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 120,
Phoenix, AZ, 85016. TEL: (602) 840-1891
3) Attend the hearing if you live in the Washington, D.C.,
area.
-----
GOOD NEWS - HONDA ALLOWS JUMAH PRAYER
Alhamdulillah, Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc.
(NYSE:HMC) has agreed to reinstate a Muslim woman who had
been suspended for attending Jumah prayers. The employee, an
engineer at the automobile manufacturer's Anna, Ohio, engine
plant, reported that when her supervisor denied a request to
go to Jumah, she began attending secretly on her break while
coming to work early or staying late to make up missed work.
When her supervisors learned she had been attending the
prayer, she was suspended without pay for "disobeying
instructions" and "leaving the premises without
authorization." After being contacted by CAIR, company
officials met with the employee and then agreed to the
reinstatement and accommodation. She will also be
compensated for time missed.
-----
NASHVILLE SCHOOLS RESOLVE COMPLAINT
CAIR has announced the resolution of a religious
discrimination complaint by a female Muslim student against
the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools. The woman, a
refugee from Somalia and an English as a Second Language
(ESL) student, alleged that her teacher demanded she remove
her religiously-mandated head scarf and also participate in
dancing and singing activities at the school. When the
student refused on the grounds that these activities would
violate her religious beliefs, her instructor allegedly told
her not to return to class.
After being contacted by CAIR, school officials said the
student would receive a letter of apology asking her to
return to class. It was also agreed that school officials
and the Nashville Department of Human Services would meet to
discuss ways of training teachers to be more sensitive to
the various cultural practices of the adult education
program's increasingly diverse student body. CAIR supplied
school officials with copies of "An Educator's Guide to
Islamic Religious Practices." The guide is available for $5
(including S/H) by contacting CAIR's publication department
by phone, mail or e-mail.
-----
Each CAIR Action Alert costs CAIR about $1,000. Please
donate generously.
- PLEASE COPY, POST AND DISTRIBUTE -
----------
STEVEN EMERSON IN HIS OWN WORDS
ON THE ALLEGED PLOT TO BOMB NEW YORK CITY SUBWAYS
"The US has become occupied fundamentalist territory." (The
Jerusalem Post, August 8, 1997, p. 9)
ON THE DOWNING OF TWA FLIGHT 800
Reuters news service quotes Emerson as saying he is
"confident that a bomb brought down the plane." Emerson
went on to say that the crash could be a plot by "the
permanent floating (Islamic) militant international."
(Reuters, July 31, 1996)
I have no doubt whatsoever, at this point, that it was a
bomb that brought down TWA Flight 800 - not a missile, but a
bomb..." (CNBC, RIVERA LIVE, August 23, 1996)
ON THE OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING
"This (the bombing) was done with the intent to inflict as
many casualties as possible. That is a Middle Eastern
trait." (CBS News, April 19, 1995)
"Oklahoma City, I can tell you, is probably considered one
of the largest centers of Islamic radical activity outside
the Middle East." (CBS News, April 19, 1995)
ON ISLAM
In The Jewish Monthly (March 1995), Emerson wrote, "The
level of vitriol against Jews and Christianity within
contemporary Islam [Note he did not say "radical Islamic
fundamentalism."], unfortunately, is something that we are
not totally cognizant of...We don't want to accept it
because to do so would be to acknowledge that (Islam)
..sanctions genocide, planned genocide, as part of its
religious doctrine."
He added that "Unfortunately, nearly all (emphasis added) of
the Islamic organizations in the United States that define
themselves as religiously or culturally Muslim in character
have, today, been totally captured or dominated by radical
fundamentalist elements..."
-----
WHAT OTHERS SAY ABOUT STEVEN EMERSON'S WORK
"There's more than a little bigotry in Emerson's obsession
with Muslim terrorists." (EXTRA!, July/August 1995)
The Washington Post called Emerson a "pro-Israel researcher
and author." Aug. 8, 1995
The Jerusalem Post said Emerson has "close ties to Israeli
intelligence." Sept. 17, 1994
Professor Jack Shaheen, author of "The TV Arab"
In a commentary on "Jihad in America" in the St. Louis
Post-Dispatch, he said: "'Jihad' is perilous television,
pandering to stereotypes that feed collective hatreds."
Investigative Reporter Robert Friedman
"For the first forty-eight hours (after the Oklahoma City
bombing), Emerson was a fixture on radio and TV, waging
jihad on Islam." (The Nation, May 15, 1995)
The New York Times Book Review
Said Emerson's 1991 book Terrorist was "marred by factual
errors...that betray an unfamiliarity with the Middle East
and a pervasive anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian bias."
(5/19/91)
Security expert Vincent Cannistraro called Emerson
"dishonest" and "Joseph McCarthy-like." Forward, 1/26/96
Terrorism Expert Tony Cooper
During a televised panel discussion on the Dallas PBS
affiliate following the airing of "Jihad in America," Cooper
called Emerson's PBS program "propaganda" and said Emerson
was a "stranger to the truth."
Journalist Jane Hunter
"There are thousands of ax-grinders in journalism, pushing
tantalizing stories with few verifiable facts. Most collect
rejection slips, but Steven Emerson finds one respectable
media outlet after another for his work, which is sometimes
nimble in its treatment of facts, often credulous of
intelligence sources, and almost invariably supportive of
the Israeli government." (EXTRA!, October/November 1992)
Arthur Lowrie, Adjunct Professor of International Studies at
the University of South Florida
"Emerson's two main themes were that an 'Islamic
Internationale' exists and is directing an anti-Western
terror campaign and that a network of Islamic terrorist
cells exists throughout the United States. He failed to
provide any hard evidence for either allegation." (Middle
East Policy, 1995)
------------------------------
Omar
What you mean in your last statements to me? I do not understand it at
all. Please make clear to me.
I believe anger is a strong feeling of displeasure, an intence emotional
state of displeasure. Anger - the most general term, names the reaction
but in itself conveys nothing about intensity or justification or
manifestation of the emotional state.
Help me understanding you better. I don't get it.
Peace
King Solomon
OmarSheik.Saho@ulleval.oslohelse.telemax.no wrote:
> KING wrote:‘ This was well thought and written poem for anyone to read.
> Unfortunately what I sense in this is a very angry mind that has so much anger built
> up in for years and years before’.
>
> My brother why the anxiety Anger is to cry, feel sorry, angry, bitter, sympathetic
> and friendly.
>
> Si kaira
>
> Omar S. Saho
king Wrote:-
Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.
****************************************************************************
******************
King,
I am glad you've come to defend the honour of our venerable
learning instituition.And don't mind Mr.Jallow,Saints is Gambia's
finest.Okay,maybe they are good in Basketball,but we are better at football.
So,let us not be scared of them! But in the mean time,keep up the good work
down there!
Regards Bassss!
Habib
This is a very interesting issue. I lack of respect for time on some of
us. Some do not care about other peoples' time and schedules, but their
own. Some of us do not good organizational skills to make good use of
our time.
Most on the list had been into either one or numerous events where time
was very important to get it under way, but never materialize.
Hopefully, some would want to share some of their experiences.
Peaceful weekend fellows!
King Solomon
globexinc@erols.com wrote:
>
> I would like to divert to a subject that is a problem amongst us but
> instead of looking at this common fault in a negetive way , I want to
> open the floor to this issue for constructive debate and sussestions.
> WHAT CAN WE DO TO SOLVE THIS PROBLEM ?
> Why are we hours late(including myself) when we are attending our
> funtions?? even for weddings,funerals,or even classes??
> Is it in our blood ?? or it it just lack of respect for each other?
>
> Dr Lamin Mbye last weekend touched on this issue and mentioned the
> importance of praying on time should also reflect on our daily routines
> ( God prevers us to pray together and on time also)
>
> SO your opinions please and hopefully we will all learn from sharing.
> Habib Diab-Ghanim
June issue of "The Message" Magazine
Hamza Yusuf on TV, Truth, and Technomania
--
This interview of Imam Hamza Yusuf was conducted in Calgary, Alberta during
Islamic Awareness Week organized by the Muslim Students' Association (MSA)
of the University of Calgary. The interviewer was Sr. Randa Hammadieh. It
was compiled by Sr. Randa and Br. Ibrahim Danial.
--
RANDA HAMMADIEH: In your travels in the Muslim world, what cultural
practices did you notice that struck you as being different from those of
the West?
HAMZA YUSUF: In the West, there is a strong separation between young and
old. In Muslim tradition, on the other hand, youth continues until the age
of 40. This is the idea of "shababiya." In the Western civilization, the
idea of adolescence is purely a social construct. The generation gap in the
States isn't necessarily universal to all cultures although the US is doing
a good job of exporting their monoculture all over the world. This happens
because people are being exposed to the television and movies of the
dominant culture. So you will see US cultural phenomena now all over the
world.
RH: What are your thoughts on Muslim youth and public education of today?
HY: I think modern school is a negative experience. I believe you can learn
more out of school than in it. There is now a universal education system,
whether you are in an Arab country, China or somewhere else. This universal
education is only going to vary according to the political atmosphere of
the given country. For example, in Iraq, the indoctrination is probably
more obvious whereas in the US it is just more subtle. School is an
artificial construct to socialize individuals into a group identity. The
whole idea of a "school of fish" is that everyone swims together whereas
traditional Islamic education was completely individualized. What it did
was give people all those tools (in the West called "liberal arts") such as
grammar, rhetoric, and logic, through which people could actually think and
use their brains.
In public high schools, you are not given tools, you are given information
and data. In fact, a metaphor that is used in education today is that
you're basically a hard drive that needs to be written with a given
software. You will then fulfill whatever are the social needs of the
society. Schooling today is designed only to matriculate people into the
logic of the system itself. Then people end up in meaningless jobs doing
meaningless work, and never really think about what type of society they're
contributing to.
RH: If there was one thing in your travels in the Muslim world that left a
distinctive impression upon you, what would it be?
HY: What a horrific condition the Muslim countries are in! The Muslim world
is now like a rape victim. Colonization was like the raping trauma, and the
Muslim world has never been able to get up and go on with life. The defeat
of the Muslim world in its entirety by European powers, who for centuries
were seen as backward and barbaric, has had really devastating effects.
Now in the Muslim world, Muslims seem to dress in pale imitation of Western
people. Some look like caricatures of Western people. This is indicative of
the state of some Muslims who aren't very inspiring anymore. The whole
world once looked up to the Muslims as models.
RH: What do you say to Muslims who seem to glorify the past when they were
at their peak?
HY: This is all pathetic nostalgia for returning to the glory of the past
and its romanticism. The past has nothing to do with us. That was them. We
are a whole other people. It's not our past, it was their present. Now it's
over. That's why the Quran has this concept of letting go of your fathers,
and not being proud of your fathers because they are not you! You have to
create your own future. Don't be like an old war veteran. However, it is
important to have some historical continuity because the Qur'an says "Look
at the people who went before" as the way of learning lessons.
One thing that is wrong with some modern Muslim mentality is the idea of
"if we do what they did, we will be glorious." Someone asked me, "How can
we get an empire back?" There is this idea that Islam is all about glory.
No! It's like you exercise to maintain your health, but the exercise is not
your goal. It's just the means to achieve your goal. In the same way that
if you seek the contentment of Allah, one of the side effects of that is
that Allah elevates you and gives you "tamkeen," but that is not the goal.
It's just a side effect.
Now you don't hear people talk about Allah very much, just about Islam. The
Quran says, "To your Lord is your goal." The path of coming to know God
results in victory because of your struggling for truth. One of the things
about sincerely struggling for truth is that Allah gives you victory by the
nature of the struggle. It follows that by the nature of the struggle
itself, you gain worldly success. You see, worldly success has nothing to
do with the intentions. Because if those are your intentions, then you will
never gain worldly success. In fact, Allah will give the "kafiroon" success
over you. If the people of truth are not seeking truth, but instead the
benefits of truth (merely the side effects), then they will never achieve
them.
RH: Then how should Muslims look at life?
HY: Life is mundane. Life is praying, getting up for Fajr and day-to-day
chores. All this "glory" some aspire to is just an abstract in the mind.
And the reality of it is even the kings of the past had to get up in the
morning and go through daily routines. Life is by its nature perfunctory
and Islam is just to harmonize it, put it into perspective, and make its
goals dignified goals, instead of low, worldly goals.
RH: Now that you are residing in the US you must have had some exposure to
the technological hegemony occurring. How do you view this in the light of
Islam?
HY: Modern technology is just an example of when people's goals are totally
distorted. Modern technology arose out of very strong corporate interests
in creating the massification of society where everybody needs a TV or a
stereo. This doesn't mean that Islam is against technology. Technology, by
its nature, is everything that humans produce. And by our nature we do make
things. Islamic technology would be very humane. To serve people as opposed
to the opposite.
Muslims do not believe in progress. Progress is completely antithetical to
the Islamic doctrine. Muslims believe that human society reached its
pinnacle in Medina in the 7th century. This is the best society that has
ever existed. The verse which says "Today We have completed your
Religion..." made Umar (ra) weep because he realized that nothing is ever
completed except that it begins to decrease.
If the goal of life is to establish Deen, then that is the highest progress
that humans can achieve and therefore all this modern technological madness
is an exteriorization of the human impulse to know. Because we have become
such gross materialists, all of our intellectual and spiritual endeavors
have been completely centered and focused on the outward, the "Dhahir" and
the inside has been completely forgotten. Now there is even a massive
interest in how we can preserve this life here, manifested by studies in
cryonics, genetic engineering and cloning.
RH: So would you say human beings tend to serve modern technology rather
than it serving us?
HY: Yes. Modern technology dehumanizes by its nature, because it is based
on massification (a computer in every home). Everyone is reduced to sitting
around looking at blinking cathode rays on a screen. There is no human
exchange anymore; people just send e-mail. People get nervous if you start
talking like this because most Muslims are really embarrassed by the
simplicity of the Prophet's (pbuh) life. Many don't want to admit that he
lived in a house devoid of furniture; that he sewed his own shoes and
collected firewood. The Prophet (pbuh) wasn't interested in improving that
aspect of his life.
Improving ones standard of living has become an idol whereas I think Islam
lowers your standard of living. You become content with less. When the
Prophet's (pbuh) wife put a cushion in his bed he got upset. He consciously
lowered his standard of living.
The truth is the whole world can't support a bunch of consumers. Western
technology is based on the exploitation of the other 90 percent of the
world. All our wonderful technological achievements are based on the rest
of the world living in abject poverty. Through enjoying the fruits of
Western technology, we are in fact participating in the destruction of
indigenous cultures all over the world and the impoverishment of those
people.
RH: What are your thoughts on the teenage phenomenon and its significance
today?
HY: It's an artificial construct intended to sell rap, $100 basketball
shoes and $80 jeans. It's an invention of consumer society that doesn't
exist in traditional Islamic or Western cultures. People should be done
with school by the time they're 15. In traditional European societies,
those who studied had their bachelors by the age of 14 and were teaching at
18 at Cambridge and Oxford. This is documented. Spending 12 years in school
is an artificial construct designed to occupy time-space in which the
society really doesn't have the ability to allow these people to enter the
workforce because it is saturated.
Teenage phenomenon destroys human society. Historically, agrarian-based
societies (which the majority of Muslim countries are) view community as
absolutely essential for survival, whereas in industrial societies
community is a luxury.
A sickness of some Muslims today is that they've gotten into the whole age
issue. Much like racism and sexism, it's identifying people with
quantitative measurements. We don't know how old many of the sahabi were.
It wasn't an obsession. In fact, the Prophet (pbuh) tried to break the
jahali concept by putting Osama ibn Zaid as the head of an army when he was
only 17. Age in Islam is about having gray hair and not having gray hair.
If you don't have gray hair you're called a "shabaab" and you're supposed
to respect people with gray hair. If you have gray hair you're called
"sheikh" and you're supposed to have mercy and compassion on those who
don't have gray hairs. That is a much healthier way of looking at it. In
Islamic knowledge, we knew Ibn Malik was considered a sheikh which
literally means "old man" when he was 17 years old. Islam doesn't box you
into a category. Age is about where you are spiritually, not where you are
numerically.
I think that 40 year olds should sit with 18 year olds, and in a spirit of
brotherhood and sisterhood, learn from each other. The sahabi had 15 year
olds in their Prophet's majlis with 60 year olds. Muslim schools were never
segregated by age. "Allah created everything and He guided it in its own
specific way and manner."
We are an Ummah of labeling and labels are from Western society. In labels,
everything has a name and nothing has a meaning.
RH: Given all your experiences, travels, and years, what do you know for
sure about the world?
HY: Well, that there is a lot of truth to Sayidinna Ali saying that "Youth
is a type of madness and old age is a type of wisdom." I think that a
crisis of the Muslim world is that we have an incredibly young society and
the aging people are by and large ignorant, having lost their historical
link, and so there hasn't been a lot of guidance from the older generation.
Many Muslim youth are confused, but as this generation of Muslims reach
maturity, an interesting scenario is going to occur. As the young people in
the Islamic movement in the U.S. and Canada move into their forties, there
is going to be much growth and guidance for the younger people, inshallah.
We are in a really bad time, but we should see it as a temporal kind of
condition. This is not the way it has always been, nor is it the way it
will always be, inshallah. I know we just have to be careful as a community
in the steps we take. We have to deliberate more than necessary than if we
had strong guidance. We are now living in a very exciting time, a time for
much potential growth, and I believe that Muslims in Canada and the US will
certainly rise to the occasion, inshallah.
End of interview.
_______________________________________________________________
Views expressed on BICNews do not necessarily represent those
of the editors, the Belfast Islamic Centre or any of our
associated staff. Further distribution of material featured in
this Newsletter may be restricted by copyright law.
Thank you to all our subscribers and readers.
-
Digest versions are also available -- this is recommended if you
do not want to handle too many mails -- see web site for details
To unsubscribe BICNews, e-mail: bicnews-request@MailingList.net
and type unsubscribe in the body of your e-mail message.
-
Article Submissions for BICNews: <BICNews@MailingList.net>
BICNews Editors: <BICNews@muslimsonline.com>
Belfast Islamic Centre Main Site: http://ireland.iol.ie/~afifi
or http://ummah.net/bicnews http://muslimsonline.com/bicnews
_____________________________
mumtazni@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA
> From: Ahmed Faissal Abdelghany <afaissal@mail.utexas.edu>
> Subject: muslim family in trouble
>
> A A W R A W B Brothers and Sisters
>
> I hope that all of you are doing well in study and research. May allah help
> you all.
>
> I got this message from a friend called Matthew. He is a white american
> converted to Isalm with his wife three years ago. Actually, I know him
> personally. He is a close friend of us here in Austin, Texas.
>
> Matthew knew about one american muslim family that was abused in San
> Antonio, Texas and they are actually in sever trouble. He invistigated the
> matter by himself. He went to San Antonio to meet this family and to hear
> the complete story then he sent us this e-mail asking for our help.
>
> Please brothers and sisters, try to read the e-mail to its end. The family
> is really in need of money. I want each one of to contribute. I am not
> expecting more than five dollars from each of us. But I am making doaa that
> everyone of you to write a check even with one dollar.
>
> Brothers and sisters do not forget the words of the profit PBUH that we are
> El Morabetoon, and in shaa allah we will protect islam till the day of
> judgement.
>
> If in shaa allah, if you are going to contribute, send any donations,
> payable to Cherrie Webb, to the care of:
>
> Matthew Mengerink
> 6519 Hart Lane
> Austin, TX 78731
> Tel. (512) 502-0953.
>
> Please share this information with all interested parties Jazakum allahu
> Khairan
>
> Ahmed Faissal Abdelghany
>
> ************************************************************************
> This is the e-mail that I got from Matthew
> ************************************************************************
> THIS IS AN URGENT PLEA FOR HELP. An interracial Muslim couple with seven
> children in San Antonio, Texas, who have already been harassed, falsely
> arrested, and sexually assaulted by the Sheriff's Office, is now being sued
> by the state for termination of parental rights based on religious
> discrimination and retaliation for the sexual assault charges brought
> against the Sheriff's office. On the first day of the Eid, three of the
> Webb children were taken from school by the Child Protective Agency on an
> emergency court order, the first step towards terminating parental rights.
> The Child Protective Agency is trying to take all of the Webbs' children.
>
> This is the second such case involving religious discrimination against a
> Muslim family in Texas - the first was in Dallas in 1995, which resulted in
> the removal and subsequent adoption of two Muslim children by a Christian
> family, who forced the children to convert to Christianity. The basis for
> the termination of parental rights in San Antonio are unfounded and clearly
> anti-Muslim. The family is in desperate need of funds for legal
> representation to protect their rights and have their children returned to
> them. A minimum of $10,000 is required in the next two weeks for the
> termination of parental rights hearings alone. This is a landmark case
> which directly impacts all Muslims living in the US.
>
> Please send all donations, payable to Cherrie Webb, to the c/o Matthew
> Mengerink, 6519 Hart Lane, Austin, TX 78731, Tel. (512)-502-0953.
>
> BACKGROUND:
>
> Bill and Cherrie Webb and their seven children, aged 3 to 13, moved to San
> Antonio, TX from Kansas City, MI in August, 1997. Bill Webb is a supervisor
> at Green Grass Lawn Care and a clerk at Diamond Shamrock Gas Station;
> Cherrie is a housewife. They are an interracial couple (Bill is white,
> Cherrie is black), and both converted to Islam in 1994. Bill and Cherrie
> have one son from their marriage and two sons and four daughters from
> Cherrie's previous marriage. The two older sons are studying Qur'an in
> Syria; the four daughters living at home all wear hijab. Because of the
> interracial marriage and Islamic appearance, the family has been the target
> of harassment within their neighborhood, and most recently the Sheriff's
> department that patrols their low-income neighborhood.
>
> In December, 1997, based on the testimony of an 11-year-old neighborhood
> child and under extremely suspicious circumstances, Bill and Cherrie and
> their two daughters, ages 11 and 13, were all arrested over the course of a
> few days for charges ranging from burglary to filing a false report. There
> was no physical evidence in the case, nor proper procedure followed in
> terms of the reading of rights or the filing of charges. The 11-year-old
> neighbor who called the police had called 911 eleven times in the past
> month, and her family had a history of harassment in the neighborhood. Bill
> and Cherrie Webb were released on bail which depleted all of their savings,
> leaving them in serious debt and in need for funds for living expenses and
> legal representation.
>
> In addition, when Cherrie Webb was separately arrested, she was driven by
> the arresting officer named Jackson to a nearby field, sexually molested
> and told that because the charge against her was filing a false report,
> that on one would believe her if she reported the sexual assault. Cherrie
> Webb went on to report the sexual assault and bring charges against the
> officer and the Sheriff's Department. Shortly thereafter, officers from the
> Sheriff's department began parking outside the Webb's house regularly to
> intimidate them. The family has retained a lawyer, and Cherrie's false
> report charges have since been dismissed. The burglary charges against Bill
> and the two daughters are still pending.
>
> THE WEBB FAMILY CASE
> Page Two
>
> On January 29, 1998, the first day of the Eid, based on extremely
> suspicious allegations of child abuse, Child Protective Services attempted
> to remove the Webbs' children from their home, taking three out of the five
> children directly from school. The basis of the allegations is unclear, and
> the only certainties are that the state has filed for termination of
> parental rights, and for some unexplainable reason, are moving under
> emergency procedures in the case.
>
> It appears that religious discrimination and retaliation for the sexual
> assault charges against the Sheriff's office are the underlying reason for
> these actions:
>
> All of the officers from the Sheriff's department who were previously
> involved in the family's arrests, with the exception of the one who
> sexually assaulted Cherrie Webb, were present at the school when the
> children were taken. They were all laughing and enjoying Cherrie Webb's
> distress over losing her children, and told her, "You shouldn't be worried
> about Jackson (the officer that sexually assaulted her), you should be
> worried about your kids," and" This is what happens when you mess with one
> of us." When Cherrie frantically asked where her children were, one of the
> officers smirked and said, "They are already gone...".
>
> The social case worker assigned to the investigation, Lisa Soto, was
> extremely hostile in questioning Cherrie and her 13-year-old daughter,
> focusing more on their religious beliefs than the child abuse allegations,
> Soto demanded to know if they were born Muslim, and since they were not,
> how long they had been Muslims. When Cherrie asked why such questions were
> relevant, Soto snapped back, "I'm the one asking questions," and refused to
> respond. Soto went on to ask Cherrie Webb if she "had stopped beating her
> children yet," a question designed to elicit an admission of guilt whether
> negative or positive. The daughter was asked why she wore a scarf and what
> the scarf was called.
>
> The 13-year-old daughter was asked leading questions which simultaneously
> implied she was a victim of oppression and abuse in a Muslim home:
> "Wouldn't you like to go to a shelter? There you can wear whatever you want
> (not wear hijab), eat whatever you want (be able to eat pork), and do
> whatever you want (not be restricted by Muslim rules)." When the daughter
> hesitated in responding, the case worker told her, "That answer means
> 'yes'."
>
> The daughter was forced to take off her clothes and hijab, and pictures
> were taken of her body as evidence of child abuse.
>
> Bill Webb learned from the case worker that among the allegations against
> him were: 1) that he hit one of his daughters in the head with a machete,
> and 2) that he bound his children's hands and feet and threw them against a
> wall. The same case worker, Lisa Soto, told him that "We know that Muslims
> beat their wives and children anyway."
>
> The Webbs are in dire and urgent need of financial help. At a minimum, they
> will need approximately $10,000 for legal fees within the next two weeks,
> which will only cover the cost of handling the termination of parental
> rights hearings, all of which could begin and conclude in one month's time.
> Please share this information with all interested parties and send any
> donations, payable to Cherrie Webb, to the care of:
>
> Matthew Mengerink
> 6519 Hart Lane
> Austin, TX 78731
> Tel. (512) 502-0953.
>
>
>
>
>
Assalamu Alikom:
I received this and wanted to share it with you.
wa
mla.
**************************************************************
Assalamu alaikum, brothers and sisters,
Recently, I read the following words of al-Ghazali in a book, and I
wished to share them here.
May Allah help us to be humble and not arrogant, and to think the best
we can about others.
The following is an extract from al-Ghazali's book, "The Beginning of
Guidance."
Wassalam, your brother, Fariduddien
========================================================================
* Pride, arrogance, boastfulness *
This is the chronic disease. It is man's consideration of himself
with the eye of self-glorification and self-importance and his
consideration of others with the eye of contempt. The result
as regards the tongue is that he says, "I... I..."; as accursed
Iblis said:
"I am better than he: You created me from fire, and him
You created from clay."
[Qur'an 38:76]
The fruit of it in society is self-exaltation and self-advancement
and the endeavour to be foremost in discussion and resentment
when what one says is contradicted. The arrogant man is he who,
when he gives advice, mortifies, but, when he receives it, is rude.
Every one who considers himself better than one of the creatures
of Allah most high is arrogant. Indeed, you ought to realize that
the good man is he who is good in Allah's sight in the mansion of
eternity; and that is something unknown to man, postponed to the
End.
Your belief that you are better than others is sheer ignorance.
Rather you ought not to look at anyone without considering that he
is better than you and superior to you. Thus, if you see a child,
you say,
"This person has never sinned against Allah, but I have sinned,
and so he is better than I;"
and if you see an older person, you say,
"This man was a servant of Allah before me, and is certainly better
than I;"
if he is a scholar, you say,
"This man has been given what I have not been given and reached
what I did not reach, and knows what I am ignorant of; then how
shall I be like him?"
and if he is ignorant, you say,
"This man has sinned against Allah in ignorance, and I have sinned
against Him knowingly, so Allah's case against me is stronger, and
I do not know what end He will give to me and what end to him;"
if he is a non-believer, you say,
"I do not know; perhaps he will become a Muslim and his life will
end in doing good, and because of his acceptance of Islam something
of his sins will be taken away, as a hair is taken from dough; but
as for me -- Allah is our refuge (i.e. Allah grant that it does not
happen) -- perhaps Allah will lead me astray so that I become a
non-believer and my life ends in doing evil, and then tomorrow he
will be among those brought near to Allah and I shall be among the
punished."
Arrogance will not leave your heart except when you know that the
great man is he who is great in the sight of Allah most high. That
is something which cannot be known until the end of life, and there
is doubt about that (i.e. in the end whether it will be good or
bad). So let the fear of the end occupy you and keep you from
making yourself out, despite the doubt about your end, to be above
the servants of Allah most high. Your certitude and faith at present
do not exclude the possibility of your changing in the future; for
Allah is the disposer of hearts; He guides whom He will and leads
astray whom He will.
[From "Bidayat al Hidayah," or "The Beginning of Guidance,"
translated in the book titled "The Faith and Practice of al-Ghazali"
by W. M. Watt, pp. 145-147. I replaced the word "God" in the
translation with "Allah."]
Y. Bala-gaye wrote:
>
> ---------- Forwarded message ----------
> Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 10:22:30 -0500
> From: Mohamed Heaba <heaba@soya.SOS.McMaster.CA>
> To: Ahmed Hasanien <hassana@mcmaster.ca>
> Subject: MMN: A muslim family in trouble
>
>
> > From: Ahmed Faissal Abdelghany <afaissal@mail.utexas.edu>
> > Subject: muslim family in trouble
>
> >
> > A A W R A W B Brothers and Sisters
> >
> > I hope that all of you are doing well in study and research. May allah help
> > you all.
> >
> > I got this message from a friend called Matthew. He is a white american
> > converted to Isalm with his wife three years ago. Actually, I know him
> > personally. He is a close friend of us here in Austin, Texas.
> >
> > Matthew knew about one american muslim family that was abused in San
> > Antonio, Texas and they are actually in sever trouble. He invistigated the
> > matter by himself. He went to San Antonio to meet this family and to hear
> > the complete story then he sent us this e-mail asking for our help.
> >
> > Please brothers and sisters, try to read the e-mail to its end. The family
> > is really in need of money. I want each one of to contribute. I am not
> > expecting more than five dollars from each of us. But I am making doaa that
> > everyone of you to write a check even with one dollar.
> >
> > Brothers and sisters do not forget the words of the profit PBUH that we are
> > El Morabetoon, and in shaa allah we will protect islam till the day of
> > judgement.
> >
> > If in shaa allah, if you are going to contribute, send any donations,
> > payable to Cherrie Webb, to the care of:
> >
> > Matthew Mengerink
> > 6519 Hart Lane
> > Austin, TX 78731
> > Tel. (512) 502-0953.
> >
> > Please share this information with all interested parties Jazakum allahu
> > Khairan
> >
> > Ahmed Faissal Abdelghany
> >
> > ************************************************************************
> > This is the e-mail that I got from Matthew
> > ************************************************************************
> > THIS IS AN URGENT PLEA FOR HELP. An interracial Muslim couple with seven
> > children in San Antonio, Texas, who have already been harassed, falsely
> > arrested, and sexually assaulted by the Sheriff's Office, is now being sued
> > by the state for termination of parental rights based on religious
> > discrimination and retaliation for the sexual assault charges brought
> > against the Sheriff's office. On the first day of the Eid, three of the
> > Webb children were taken from school by the Child Protective Agency on an
> > emergency court order, the first step towards terminating parental rights.
> > The Child Protective Agency is trying to take all of the Webbs' children.
> >
> > This is the second such case involving religious discrimination against a
> > Muslim family in Texas - the first was in Dallas in 1995, which resulted in
> > the removal and subsequent adoption of two Muslim children by a Christian
> > family, who forced the children to convert to Christianity. The basis for
> > the termination of parental rights in San Antonio are unfounded and clearly
> > anti-Muslim. The family is in desperate need of funds for legal
> > representation to protect their rights and have their children returned to
> > them. A minimum of $10,000 is required in the next two weeks for the
> > termination of parental rights hearings alone. This is a landmark case
> > which directly impacts all Muslims living in the US.
> >
> > Please send all donations, payable to Cherrie Webb, to the c/o Matthew
> > Mengerink, 6519 Hart Lane, Austin, TX 78731, Tel. (512)-502-0953.
> >
> > BACKGROUND:
> >
> > Bill and Cherrie Webb and their seven children, aged 3 to 13, moved to San
> > Antonio, TX from Kansas City, MI in August, 1997. Bill Webb is a supervisor
> > at Green Grass Lawn Care and a clerk at Diamond Shamrock Gas Station;
> > Cherrie is a housewife. They are an interracial couple (Bill is white,
> > Cherrie is black), and both converted to Islam in 1994. Bill and Cherrie
> > have one son from their marriage and two sons and four daughters from
> > Cherrie's previous marriage. The two older sons are studying Qur'an in
> > Syria; the four daughters living at home all wear hijab. Because of the
> > interracial marriage and Islamic appearance, the family has been the target
> > of harassment within their neighborhood, and most recently the Sheriff's
> > department that patrols their low-income neighborhood.
> >
> > In December, 1997, based on the testimony of an 11-year-old neighborhood
> > child and under extremely suspicious circumstances, Bill and Cherrie and
> > their two daughters, ages 11 and 13, were all arrested over the course of a
> > few days for charges ranging from burglary to filing a false report. There
> > was no physical evidence in the case, nor proper procedure followed in
> > terms of the reading of rights or the filing of charges. The 11-year-old
> > neighbor who called the police had called 911 eleven times in the past
> > month, and her family had a history of harassment in the neighborhood. Bill
> > and Cherrie Webb were released on bail which depleted all of their savings,
> > leaving them in serious debt and in need for funds for living expenses and
> > legal representation.
> >
> > In addition, when Cherrie Webb was separately arrested, she was driven by
> > the arresting officer named Jackson to a nearby field, sexually molested
> > and told that because the charge against her was filing a false report,
> > that on one would believe her if she reported the sexual assault. Cherrie
> > Webb went on to report the sexual assault and bring charges against the
> > officer and the Sheriff's Department. Shortly thereafter, officers from the
> > Sheriff's department began parking outside the Webb's house regularly to
> > intimidate them. The family has retained a lawyer, and Cherrie's false
> > report charges have since been dismissed. The burglary charges against Bill
> > and the two daughters are still pending.
> >
> > THE WEBB FAMILY CASE
> > Page Two
> >
> > On January 29, 1998, the first day of the Eid, based on extremely
> > suspicious allegations of child abuse, Child Protective Services attempted
> > to remove the Webbs' children from their home, taking three out of the five
> > children directly from school. The basis of the allegations is unclear, and
> > the only certainties are that the state has filed for termination of
> > parental rights, and for some unexplainable reason, are moving under
> > emergency procedures in the case.
> >
> > It appears that religious discrimination and retaliation for the sexual
> > assault charges against the Sheriff's office are the underlying reason for
> > these actions:
> >
> > All of the officers from the Sheriff's department who were previously
> > involved in the family's arrests, with the exception of the one who
> > sexually assaulted Cherrie Webb, were present at the school when the
> > children were taken. They were all laughing and enjoying Cherrie Webb's
> > distress over losing her children, and told her, "You shouldn't be worried
> > about Jackson (the officer that sexually assaulted her), you should be
> > worried about your kids," and" This is what happens when you mess with one
> > of us." When Cherrie frantically asked where her children were, one of the
> > officers smirked and said, "They are already gone...".
> >
> > The social case worker assigned to the investigation, Lisa Soto, was
> > extremely hostile in questioning Cherrie and her 13-year-old daughter,
> > focusing more on their religious beliefs than the child abuse allegations,
> > Soto demanded to know if they were born Muslim, and since they were not,
> > how long they had been Muslims. When Cherrie asked why such questions were
> > relevant, Soto snapped back, "I'm the one asking questions," and refused to
> > respond. Soto went on to ask Cherrie Webb if she "had stopped beating her
> > children yet," a question designed to elicit an admission of guilt whether
> > negative or positive. The daughter was asked why she wore a scarf and what
> > the scarf was called.
> >
> > The 13-year-old daughter was asked leading questions which simultaneously
> > implied she was a victim of oppression and abuse in a Muslim home:
> > "Wouldn't you like to go to a shelter? There you can wear whatever you want
> > (not wear hijab), eat whatever you want (be able to eat pork), and do
> > whatever you want (not be restricted by Muslim rules)." When the daughter
> > hesitated in responding, the case worker told her, "That answer means
> > 'yes'."
> >
> > The daughter was forced to take off her clothes and hijab, and pictures
> > were taken of her body as evidence of child abuse.
> >
> > Bill Webb learned from the case worker that among the allegations against
> > him were: 1) that he hit one of his daughters in the head with a machete,
> > and 2) that he bound his children's hands and feet and threw them against a
> > wall. The same case worker, Lisa Soto, told him that "We know that Muslims
> > beat their wives and children anyway."
> >
> > The Webbs are in dire and urgent need of financial help. At a minimum, they
> > will need approximately $10,000 for legal fees within the next two weeks,
> > which will only cover the cost of handling the termination of parental
> > rights hearings, all of which could begin and conclude in one month's time.
> > Please share this information with all interested parties and send any
> > donations, payable to Cherrie Webb, to the care of:
> >
> > Matthew Mengerink
> > 6519 Hart Lane
> > Austin, TX 78731
> > Tel. (512) 502-0953.
> >
> >
> >
> >
> >
>
First and foremost , thank you for sharing with us.
I will pass on this info to Ibrahim Hooper or Nihad Awad of CAIR( Ancha
sent a piece on them today)
Then I am giong to tell the Board of Directors at the MCC(Muslim
Community Center) They will help from the Zakat funds (Inshallah)
By the way even if the couple were not muslims we should all help
because it can happen to any one of us because of colour ,looks or even
your accent when talking.
peace
--
Habib Diab Ghanim
King,
You must be really scared of the GHS guys, cos you keep looking for
backup. GHS RULES!!!!!(laugh), just like Husson does over Farmington.
Nice Weekend bro
Sailey
Hey Bass,
I agree with you whole heartedly on this GHS issue. I do not think they
can scare us off!!!
Welcome Fatou Jobe and Binta Njie. We look forward to your
contributions.
Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.
Have a nice day.
King
Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:
>
> Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia High
should stop
> trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!
>
> So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L
>
> Regards
Bassss!
> -----Original Message-----
> From: Fatou Jobe <Fatou.Jobe@halliburton.com>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Date: Friday, February 20, 1998 7:13 PM
> Subject: RE: New Member
>
> >Hello you all,
> > I am also a new member and my name is Fatou Jobe. I am a Saint High
> >School Alumni but I did go to G.H.S. for a year (sixth form). Right
now
> >I am studying Quantity Surveying at Nottingham Trent Univ.
> >Good bye
> >Fatou J
> >
> > -----Original Message-----
> > From: binta njie [SMTP:galzdemsugar@yahoo.com]
> > Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 3:00 AM
> > To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> > Subject: New Member
> >
> > Hi GAmbia-lers
> > My name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe.
> >I
> > graduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate student
> >at TIT.
> > Thanks guys.
> >
> > I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extension
> >AOL..how
> > is this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing long
> >distance
> > to get online or what.
> > If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of the
> > taxpayers' money.
> >
> > Please let me know because I should be going home shortly.
> > >
> > >
> > >
> > >
> >
> > _________________________________________________________
> > DO YOU YAHOO!?
> > Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com
> >
Mrs. Binta Njie -- How are you? I think that now I am the newest
member after you. I am also a graduate student at TIT. Check me out.
Speaking of Tombong, please leave the man alone.
Makh.
Hi Tosh!
Sorry for not continuing my reply as promised. I was however very busy
plus the fact that my pc was in the shop for some upgrades and I have
not had access to the Internet for some time. However, here it is. I
have decided to resend the first part of the reply which was sent
earlier to give a wholeness to my post. The reason is that it was a
while since I sent it and the second part might not make sense if the
first part has been deleted. To all Gambia-l members who find this an
extra load, my sincere apologies. For those who might not want to reread
the first part, I have separated the two parts. Thanks.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
---------------
PART 1
Hi Tosh!
Thank you for taking the time despite business pressures to
respond to
my post. I shall try to respond to the points you raised. However, your
remarks such as:
> Your logic reasoning here is almost to cooked up for me to really be ab=
le > to answer to here..
and: =
> or whatever god damn color
etc. are not worth my response simply because I have respect not only
for myself and you but for the rest of the members on this list.
Responding in kind would therefore display disrespect on my part.
(NOTE: The sources quoted in this reply have been acknowlwdged but have
not been properly referenced due to the fact that some are internet
downloads which I have made some time ago and do not have their URLs and
others are photocopies from magazines which I also made earlier but
which lack complete reference information.)
To answer the issues you raised. First, you wrote:
> You are actually misinterpreting me, what I am saying is that the gener=
al
> public did not know about the devestating effects from these types of
> weapons.
> Therefore there would not be any public pressure against using these ki=
nd
> of weapons.
I do not agree with you here. Knowledge of the devastating effects of
such weapons led to the creation of laws long before WW2. Article XXIII
Section A of the Convention with Respect to the Laws and Customs of War
on Land, Laws and Customs of War on Land (Hague, II) ratified by the US
Senate on March 14th. 1902 states: "Besides the prohibitions provided by
special Conventions, it is especially prohibited:
a. To employ poison or poisoned arms;" (International Law on the Bombing
of Civilians).
On September 30, 1938, the League of Nations Assembly unanimously passed
a resolution (Protection of Civilian Populations Against Bombing From
the Air in Case of War) which among other things gave the Bureau of the
Conference for the Reduction and Limitation of Armaments the job of
coming up with an agreement concerning among other things chemical
weapons. The resolution states: "The Assembly ... II. Also takes the
opportunity to reaffirm that the use of chemical or bacterial methods in
the conduct of war is contrary to international law, as recalled more
particularly in the resolution of the General Commission of the
Conference for the Reduction and Limitation of Armaments of July 23rd
1932, and the resolution of the Council of May 14th, 1938."
(International Law on the Bombing of Civilians)
There was of course knowledge of the devastation of weapons of mass
destruction and public knowledge could not have been absent if the
governments discussed and ratified these provisions in their individual
countries.
Second, your wrote:
> Based on this I would rather say that the reason why Japan was bombed =
> and not Europe was that by the time the bombs where dropped =
> the european "enemy" countries had surrendered and only Japan (Asia) wa=
s
> left as the final war-frontier. =
And
> Your strong ideas of how the war stood really baffles me..
> It might be "basically evident" for you today, but how can you be so su=
re
> about how they viewed it 50 years ago?
> =
Here too, I cannot but disagree. According to Mick Hume, "the first
American discussion about possible targets for an atomic attack took
place in May 1943, at a meeting of the high-powered Military Policy
Committee. At that time, a year before the D-Day invasion and two years
before VE-Day, Hitler=B4s Germany was still very much a player in the war=
=2E
Yet the committee=B4s automatic assumption was that Japan was the target.=
General Grove=B4s summary of the meeting records how =B4[t]he point of us=
e
of the first bomb was discussed and the general view appeared to be that
its best point of use would be on a Japanese fleet concentration in the
Harbour of Truk. General Styer suggested Tokyo...=B4." (Hume, Mick (1995)=
"Hiroshima: the White Man=B4s Bomb" Living Marxism issue 81, July/August)=
The decision to bomb Japan was therefore made when Germany was as much a
force in the war as Japan was. Hume further points out British prime
minister Winston Churchill and US president Roosevelt, at a meeting in
September 1944, affirmed the targeting of Japan and there was no mention
in the official summary of the meeting of any possible use against
Germany.
I further put it to you that Japan had offered to surrender
before the
atomic bombs were dropped. According to Dr. Leo Szilard, the
Hungarian-born physicist who helped to convince Roosevelt to launch the
atomic bomb project, "all I knew at that time was that we had won the
war, that Japan had not the ghost of a chance of winning it and that she
must know this." He further said "my point is that violence would not
have been necessary if we had been willing to negotiate. After all,
Japan was suing for peace." (Interview with Dr. Leo Szilard, "President
Truman Did Not Understand", US News and World Report, August 15, 1960,
pp. 68-71) In an Asia Week (August 4, 1995) article, it was stated:
"weeks before the Aug. 6 attack, Tokyo had already offered to talk
peace, but the Allies, keen to immediately dismantle the Japanese war
machine, would accept nothing less than an unconditional
surrender....Since defenseless civilians had been, after much
soul-searching, deemed to be morally acceptable targets, how they were
eventually dispatched - by nitro, napalm or nuclear fission - seemed a
technical point." Dr. Leo Szilard believes that even though Japan would
not have have unconditionally surrendered, if the US had offered Japan
the peace treaty it was offered after the bombs, a negotiated peace
could have been achieved.
According to a report by the American government=B4s Strategic
Bombing
Survey, Japan was on the verge of surrender. The report states: "based
on a detailed investigation of all the facts and supported by the
testimony of surviving Japanese leaders involved, it is the Survey=B4s
opinion that certainly prior to 31 December 1945, and in all probability
prior to 1 November 1945, Japan would have surrendered even if the
atomic bombs had not been dropped, even if Russia had not entered the
war, and even if no invasion had been planned or contemplated." (Living
Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995)
According to Gar Alperovitz, US president Truman=B4s recently
discovered
diary `leaves no doubt that Truman knew the war would end "a year sooner
now" and without an invasion.=B4 (Nation, 10May 1993)
To further put it you that the atomic bombing of Japan was
notnecessary, a TIME Magazine (August 20, 1945) article gives a
description of the near collapse of the Japanese army. It lists among
others that:
a Japanese army of 900, 000 had been reduced by continued withdrawals
south of the Great Wall in China, 150, 000 Japanese were cut off in
Indo-China and Thailand by a probing finger of Chinese columns, 120, 000
Japanese soldiers were counted dead in Burma with the disease-ridden
remnants ready to surrender to Mountbatten, 300, 000 troops, scattered
through the islands of Indonesia and Melanesia and engaged by the
Australians, were just trying to live, 142, 000 troops were bypassed and
withering on the vine in the Philippines, Carolines etc.
Third, you wrote:
> Just to "comfort" you I could perhaps give you the statistics of how ma=
ny =
> "ethnic european"(or even "arian" people..just a joke, DBU) were killed=
by
> their "fellow" Europeans and Americans?? =
I respectfully decline your offer of "comfort" among other things on the
following grounds:
1) I do not need you to comfort me.
2) I am not a racist and would never in any circumstance take comfort in
people, no matter what their colour, being killed. I believe in equal
justice for all peoples of the world including but not limited to white
people. What I am against is the notion of white supremacy.
Fourth, you wrote:
> Actually, I think the meaning was to drop three bombs, but b'cause of
> clouds over one city they only dropped two...
I think you are mixing your facts here. America developed only TWO
atomic bombs during the war. The then American War Secretary, Stimson,
in an article he wrote in Harper=B4s Magazine after Hiroshima, says that
it was impossible to demonstrate the atomic bombs because the US had
only two and if they had demonstrated them and failed, they would have
lost face. (US News & World Report, August 15, 1960) I think that what
you have confused is that when bad weather made it impossible for Major
Charles W. Sweeney to hit his primary target, he had only enough gas to
hit Nagasaki, his second-choice target. (TIME Magazine, August 20, 1945)
It was thus just because of bad luck that Nagasaki was hit. The original
targets for the atomic bombs were: Kyoto, Hiroshima, Yokohama, Kokura
Arsenal and Niigata with the first four being the first choices
(declassified minutes of the second meeting of the Target Committee, Los
Alamos, May 10-11, 1945).
Fifth, on my assertion that the decision to drop the bombs on Japan was
motivated by racist tendencies you replied:
> Simply because when they dropped the bombs on Japan, Berlin was roaming=
> with allied and russian troops..how's that for logic...:-)
> =
I do not buy that "logic". In a letter justifying his decision to bomb
the Japanese cities on 11 August 1945, US president Harry S. Truman
wrote: "the only language [the Japanese] seem to understand is the one
we have been using to bombard them. When you have to deal with a beast
you have to treat him as a beast. It is most regrettable but
nevertheless true". (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995) In
trying to understand the racist tendencies behind the bombing of Japan,
one has to take into consideration the threat Japan represented to the
idea of white supremacy in Asia. Japan=B4s victory over Russia in 1905
made it a force to be reckoned with on the world stage. This plus the
victories that Japan achieved against the Americans, British, French and
Dutch between 1941 and 1943. The loss of prestige plus potential loss
of colonies that this represented prompted Antony Eden, who was to later
become a Tory foreign secretary and prime minister, to emphasise the
importance of "effectively asserting white-race superiority in the Far
East." (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995) A top British
official in China, Sir Frederick Maze, described the conflict as "not
merely Japan against Great Britain" but also "the Orient against the
Occident- the Yellow race against the White race:" (Living Marxism issue
81, July/August 1995) =
Many of the Western leaders so believed in the sub-human nature
of the
Japanese that they believed that Japan wouldn=B4t dare to fight the white=
powers. The British commander-in-chief of the Far East, peering into
Japanese-occupied China from Hong Kong in 1940 described seeing "various
sub-human species dressed in dirty grey uniform, which I was informed
were Japanese soldiers... I cannot believe they would form an
intelligent fighting force". (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995)
Now tell me Torstein if there wasn=B4t the hint of racism in dropping the=
atomic bombs on Japan. You see, Japan posed a threat not only
militarily. It also posed a political challenge to white power that
could release Asian nationalism. As a result the Western powers were
"fighting a race war, in which the enemy had to be not just contained,
but crushed if the white powers were to maintain any authority in Asia."
(Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995) As Churchill bluntly put it,
Asian people were "dirty baboos" and "chinks" in need of a good
thrashing with the "sjambok". (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August
1995)
I=B4ll stop here now because it is getting late and I have to go to work
tomorrow. I=B4ll send the continuation in part 2 around Thursday/Friday
because I=B4ll be very busy tomorrow and Wednesday. Until then, have a
good evening. Thanks.
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
PART 2
To conclude my assertion that the bombing of Japan had racial
undertones, here are a few quotes:
-"The target is and was always expected to be Japan." (General Leslie
Groves, director of The Manhattan Project in a memo sent to the then
American Secretary of War, Stimson, on 23 April 1945)
-"The Japanese made the perfect enemy. They had many characteristics
that an American marine could hate. Physically they were small, a
strange colour and, by some standards, unattractive=85 Marines did not
consider that they were killing men. They were wiping out dirty
animals."(Weingartner, J., "Trophies of War: US Troops and the
Mutilation of Japanese War Dead, 1941-45", Pacific Historical Journal,
February 1992.
-"Unless we administer a defeat to Japan in the near future, that nation
will succeed in combining most of the Asiatic peoples against the
whites." (Admiral Leahy, Roosevelt=B4s adviser)
-"Japan should be bombed=85so that the country could not begin to
recuperate for 50 years." The war was "a question of which race was to
survive=85we should kill them before they kill us." (Captain HL Pence, th=
e
US Navy=B4s representative in a top US government committee set up to
discuss the question of how to deal with Japan after the war.)
-Canadian prime minister, Mackenzie King expressed his private relief
that the Bomb had not been used against the "white races" in Europe.
(Times, 3 January 1976)
You wrote:
> I belive the world has a responsebility to control
> countries from obtaining MDW without any public knowledge/acceptance of=
it.
When you say "the world", who do you mean? Do you believe as the
Americans that the West is the only suitable and mature guardian of this
terreible creation? As Truman stated after Hiroshima about the atomic
bomb: "we thank God that it has come to us, instead of to our enemies;
and we pray that He may guide us to use it in His ways and for His
purposes". (Time Magazine, August 20, 1945) Would God have a purpose for
using atomic weapons? But then, America believes that its ways are God=B4=
s
ways or as you put it in an earlier post, it believes that it has a "god
sent" government.
As "A Manifesto Against Militarism" puts it "today everybody =85 appears=
to think that the West has a legitimate right to interfere at will in
the affairs of Africa, Eastern Europe or the Middle East. This arrogant
assumption of moral superiority, the notion that the West must know
what=B4s best for the world, is the most dangerous idea underpinning the
New World Order". (Living Marxism, Issue 49, November 1992) The most
surprising thing is that no one questions the legitimacy of Western
interference. This is the result not only of the West=B4s military,
economic etc. domination, but also of its domination of the world=B4s
media. This arrogance can cause more problems by giving a false sense of
legitimacy especially to some who have other designs. One such example
is Francis Fukuyama who in his The End of History and the Last Man,
argues that NATO could be transformed into a civilised nations=B4 league
and charged with the job of policing the globe (because the UN is not
interventionist enough because of its inclusion of third world states).
He argues, that NATO should be made into a league of civilised nations
"capable of forceful action to protect its collective security from
threats arising from the non-democratic part of the world." (Living
Marxism, Issue 49, November 1992)
Such interventionist attitudes warranted the Pentagon=B4s REGT
(Resurgent/Emergent Global Threat), a 70-page project in which seven
possible future wars were projected which would warrant US intervention.
These include such scenarios as a coup inspired by drug barons in Panama
which would threaten the Panama Canal, a civil war in the Philipines
which would threaten the Americans living there, a North Korean attack
on South Korea etc. as if such drug barons and Philippine guerillas are
the stuff global wars are made of. As Frank Richards notes, "there seems
to be an inverse correlation between the perception of military danger
and the powerlessness of the aggressor. But then the USA has for some
time tended to exercise its force against nations with neglible military
weight." (Frank Richards, "Invasion of the Third World Fanatics", Living
Marxism, Issue 42, April 1992 ) If some Americans are threatened in the
Phillipines, should it warrant American intervention on behalf of the
WORLD? The World or Americans?
You also wrote:
> The US is a bully country with a air of arrogance over it, but it is no=
t
> "above" any international law (and you know it..)
Do I? Or rather, do you?
-Wasn=B4t the US invasion of Grenada illegal?
-Wasn=B4t the bombing of Tripoli illegal?
-Wasn=B4t the US bombing of Iraq for "attempting to kill" George Bush
illegal?
-Wasn=B4t Operation Just Cause, the US attack on Panama and the kidnappin=
g
of Noriega illegal?
-Didn=B4t the US abuse Article 42 of the UN Charter and nullify other
articles such as Articles 46, 47, 51 during the Gulf crisis? This to
justify its unwillingness to find a peaceful solution to the crisis
before embarking on its true mission: the dismantling of the Iraqi war
machine. This cloaking of the UN articles prompted Jordan=B4s King Hussei=
n
to call the Gulf War the "war waged under the cloak of international
legitimacy" in which "the United Nations was prevented from fulfilling
its role." (Gordon Welty, "The Gulf Crisis and the United Nations",
University of Dayton Review, Vol. 21, No. 2, Summer 1991)
-Didn=B4t the US break UN General Assembly Resolution 45/48-J, December 4=
,
1990 (which forbids any military attack against nuclear targets) when
nuclear facilities were among its first targets during the Gulf War?
The list goes on.
You also wrote:
> Why else does it need acceptance from other countries including
> UN security council member The Gambia?
The US does not need acceptance from countries such as Gambia to bomb
Iraq irrespective of Gambia=B4s seat on the Security Council. Even if it
needed it, because of the pressures it can put on The Gambia and other
countries, it would get it. All this shuttling being carried out is just
a stunt. China, Russia and France (permanent members of the Security
Council) vehemently oppose military intervention but the US is saying
that it will attack Iraq anyway. If the US does not heed these
countries=B4 opposition, do you think that The Gambia=B4s opinion matters=
?
Again, you wrote:
> Iraq are in violation of a UN resolution and NOT an
> American resolution.
Do you know how many UN resolutions Israel has breached? Has the UN ever
even thought of enforcing such violations? Even condemning Israel=B4s
blatant violation of UN resolutions is a problem for the US let alone
dreaming of forcefully enforcing the resolutions. A few examples of
Israel breach of UN solutions are:
RES/38/85 =
RES/37/122
RES/36/98. Section 7 of this resolution states: the General Assembly "
requests the Security Council to institute effective enforcement action
against Israel so as to prevent it from endangering international peace
and security by its nuclear-weapon capability". Section 10 states
"further requests the Secretary-General to follow closely Israeli
military activity and to report thereon as appropriate". Has the US
which wants us to believe that it is so concerned about countries
following UN resolutions made any attempt to make Israel follow the UN
resolutions? Of course not. And Israel has been confirmed to have
nuclear weapons. In 1986, after Mordechai Vanunu, a nuclear technician
at Israel=B4s Dimona nuclear plant defected, it was estimated that Israel=
possessed about 200 nuclear warheads. (Carolyn M. Thomas, Nuclear
Imbalance In The Middle East And The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty)
As she noted, "why should Israel be allowed to continue its program
unregulated and maintain an edge over the Arabs while the Arabs are
complying with an international agreement?" Are there any attempts to
force Israel to get rid of those weapons? Isn=B4t Netanyahu just as
fanatical as Saddam Hussein? Isn=B4t he continually raving on about how
dearly Iraq would pay if it attacks Israel making gestures about using
nuclear weapons? Which weapon does Saddam have that Israel does not
have? =
Even South Africa under the Apartheid regime developed nuclear weapons.
The two warheads developed were destroyed just before handing over to
Mandela. Did the UN bomb South Africa to make it destroy its arsenal?
No. It is this hypocrisy and double standards that has characterised the
UN since its Security Council is dominated by self-appointed nations
with permanent membership and veto rights.
You wrote:
> I would caraterizise napalm definitely as a MDW and it is really a sham=
e
> for the US.
> Generally the use of napalm and the Vietnam war is looked upon today as=
> something of the worst the US has done in terms of warfare..Today I don=
't
> think napalm is seen upon even as a potentional weapon to use...because=
of
> its
> MDW classification.
While Saddam was accused of concealing his weapons of mass destruction,
America and its allies openly displayed theirs. Coalition forces dropped
a total of 250, 000 tonnes of bombs in Iraq during the Gulf War. As
noted by P. Walker, "these included napalm, fuel air explosives which
create a gas cloud that blasts a shockwave over 50, 000 square feet
destroying everything in its path, and "daisy-cutters", 15, 000lb bombs
containing gelled slurry explosives. The Iraqis were subjected to an
additional 20-30, 000 tonnes of explosives from artillery shells and
rocket-launchers." (P. Walker, The Myth of Surgical Bombing in the Gulf
War", in R. Clark et al, War Crimes) And Torstein, you thougt napalm was
last used in Vietnam.
The American soldiers even used really crude methods against
surrendering Iraqi troops. Some were buried alive in their trenches.
According to General Anthony Moreno, "what you saw was a bunch of buried
trenches with people=B4s arms and things sticking out of them". (F. Kelly=
,
"War Crimes Against The Iraqi People", War Crimes) Retreating Iraqis
were slaughtered despite George Bush=B4s assurances that they would not b=
e
fired upon. Coalition forces had orders to "find anything that was
moving and take it out." (W. Arkin, D. Durant & M. Cherni, On Impact:
Modern Warfare and The Environment - A Case Study of the Gulf War.) This
even included civilians. You would not see this on CNN, BBC etc. =
You also wrote:
> Hey, that's a nice jump..from MDW to drugs...
This point was meant to demonstrate American hypocrisy. To demonstrate
that America is doing equally or even more horrible things than Gaddafi,
Saddam et al.
Again, you wrote:
> War is war, my friend, and helicopters are not MDW but weapons used
> commonly by any warring country.
Are you basically saying that it is ok to use helicopter gunships in
Mogadishu residential areas? Would you feel the same way if it was Oslo
we were talking about?
You also wrote:
> Your a real hardliner aren't you? Anything said must be twisted into
> something that can be resembled of a "racial notion" as another "profes=
sor"
> here earlier insinuated.
> Have you seen any other respond to my first sentence with the view "whi=
te
> supremacy"?
> =
You have to define "hardliner" for me before I can answer. And I am not
saying that you are a racist. I have seen how time and again you have
argued against racism here on Gambia-l. So I cannot say that you are a
racist by the few words that you wrote. What I am saying is that that is
the typical white supremacy line. Maybe you have like millions of white,
black etc. people swallowed it hook, line and sinker without questioning
it and regurgitate it without realising it.
You wrote:
> MASS DESTRUCTION WEAPONS are MASS-K-I-L-L-E-R-S and MUST be controlled.=
If weapons of mass destruction ought to be controlled or eliminated,
then it should be done by all nations. Nations which have tonnes of
nuclear, chemical, biological etc. weapons do not have any right, moral,
legal etc. to tell others that they should not get those. Given the fact
that they openly use it on others. As long as third world countries are
at a military disadvantage, America and its "boyboys" like Britain will
terrorise the world. As Gordon Welty argues in the case of Iraq, "if
Iraq had achieved nuclear parity with Israel in 1990, say, the United
States would have been unable to visit the savagery of Operation Desert
Storm upon the Iraqi people in 1991. The only defense in the present
imperfect world against having "Assured Destruction" visited by the
United States upon a people is the possibility of "Mutually Assured
Destruction", and this is no less true at the regional level than it is
at the global level". (Welty, Gordon, "The Gulf Crisis and the United
Nations", University of Dayton Review, Vol. 21, No. 2 (Summer 1991).
Finally, you wrote:
> Why don't you skip the moral clasule, and start focusing on what to do =
to
> avoid potentional mass killing. Just a suggestion.
If I have to skip the "moral clasule", then we both have to do so
because from your arguments, I can detect nothing but a moral
standpoint. =
Thanks. Sorry for the length and once again, sorry for not replying
earlier.
Buharry.
Moe, "you don't say" As I remember it those of us front Saints did pretty well
at during my time. We even woop your butts in soccer (laugh)
Hi!
Thanks Alpha for your thoughts. What I digested from your poem was
not a craving to be under colonial rule but the reality of our continued
dependence only this time made worse by our own mismanagement. I have
for a long time been under the impression that a non-public holiday, low
key "National Day" should be instituted and not the "Independence Day"
in which hundreds of thousands/millions of Dalasis are wasted, parents
are put under pressure to impart with their meagre resources to ensure
their children=B4s participation and children are made to suffer so much
under the hot sun etc. For an illusory independence. What independence
do we have when our economic, political, social, cultural, legal etc.
programmes have to be tailored to meet the approval of those who we are
supposedly independent of? A National Day celebration would at least
celebrate our national entity, our achievements, ourselves and not some
illusory independence. It would at least be more in line with our
realities. Thanks.
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
Alpha Robinson wrote:
> =
> Some reflections on independence day
> =
> What Independence
> When after 33 years
> We are still battling with poverty
> Material poverty
> Spiritual poverty
> Poverty of will
> What Independence
> When after 33 years we own not our minds
> Our souls and our bodies
> What independence
> When the birth of a child
> Becomes a source of worry
> When the death of a family member
> Triggers cold trickles of rejoice
> When we rejoice instead of crying
> And cry instead of rejoicing
> What independence
> When after 33 years
> Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival
> When men and women no longer own their conscience
> When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile
> And intelligence amounts to opportunism
> When justice is murdered in cold blood
> While we sing dance and rejoice
> The same dances
> The same parades
> What independence
> When honesty truthfulness and integrity
> Become the enemy of a people
> When parents send their children to steal rape and kill
> What independence
> When young people have to leave their motherland
> Their beloved one
> Uprooted and already defeated
> In search of life
> When we fail to provide opportunities for our children
> To learn grow and live
> When keeping our people ignorant
> Seems to be our greatest achievement
> What independence
> When egoism becomes self-righteous
> When the rich and the poor of today
> Stand at opposite end of the widening valley
> While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own
> Meanders into the common future of destitution
> What independence
> When clean potable water
> The most basic requirement of life
> Is a luxury to many
> When the best curable diseases
> Claim their daily quota on our children
> Well before they are born
> When parents can no longer be proud of their children
> And children can no longer be proud of their parents
> For being just and honest
> Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption
> What independence are we celebrating?
------------------------------
Sorry I forgot give Lamino Kantehs address...he is at Lkanteh@aol.com
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 23:50:31 -0500
From: nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 3 rd Annual Midwest Graduate Student Conference in African Studies!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Message-ID: <19980220.235033.4462.0.nahak@juno.com>
will take place on February 27 to March 1, 1998 at the University of
Wisconsin in Madison.
I will be attending the conference to present a paper entitle "The Role
African Leaders Can Play in Forming, Changing and Sustaining
Organizational Culture". Please, I would love to meet with some Gambians
in the Madison area. If you know any Gambian in Madison, kindly let me
know. May God bless us all.
Michael B.B.J. Gomez
Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
via Commit
Hi Gassama.
Thank you for using your time to repond in such a qualified way to my
viewpoints.
Workload prevent me from responding in-depth for now, but
shortly said, you have many valid view points that I will read trough and
study in time.
However I would like you to give your view (in time of course) to one
argument I made in my last mail.
As follows:
"Media is a powerful influence i agree, but that does not change the fact
that Bill actually just cannot push his atomic weapon buttons when ever he
wants to.On the other hand I would like to see any "tired of life" guy who
would
object to Mr.Saddam or Mr.Gadaffi from sending their potentional
rockets...."
Also as a note:
I see that you extensively quote articles from "Living Marxism".
Is that magazine/paper in your view a objective source of information?
Regards,
Tosh
The Gambia
------------------------------
We have too much Saint's vs GHS stuff on the list! There is just no
time to read all that rivalry. So please give us a break.
Cheers.
---Makhou Diagne <igotyoub@yahoo.com> wrote:
>
> Mrs. Binta Njie -- How are you? I think that now I am the newest
> member after you. I am also a graduate student at TIT. Check me out.
>
> Speaking of Tombong, please leave the man alone.
>
> Makh.
>
>
>
>
Hi Torstein!
You wrote:
> However I would like you to give your view (in time of course) to one
> argument I made in my last mail.
> As follows:
> "Media is a powerful influence i agree, but that does not change the fa=
ct
> that Bill actually just cannot push his atomic weapon buttons when ever=
he
> wants to.On the other hand I would like to see any "tired of life" guy =
who
> would
> object to Mr.Saddam or Mr.Gadaffi from sending their potentional
> rockets...."
If Bill Clinton as an individual cannot push the atomic button, America
as a collective can. And it is as dangerous to third world and other
nations that have different viewpoints as Saddam or Ghaddafi are in your
point of view. If America had plans to attack Middle Eastern countries
if their oil embargo during the 70s had posed a threat to American
interests, wouldn=B4t you say that that country is rather dangerous?
Considering that it thinks that it has the right to institute a
crippling embargo on Cuba for decades based on nothing but ideology. All
America talks about is "American interests". Anyone who threatens
American interests will pay dearly for it. Don=B4t we as the other member=
s
of the world community have interests? Or do you think America should
maintain its interests at the peril of other nations whose interests
differ? So, even though Bill Clinton as an individual does not have the
power to on his own desire press the button, his views on America=B4s
position in the world are synonymous with those who have to make the
decisions. If it is ok for American authorities to sanction the bombing
of Iraq, destroying innocent Iraqi lives and infrastructure because some
Iraqis were arrested for plotting to kill ex-president George Bush,
these are therefore a dangerous collection of people. Why didn=B4t the
accused go through the legal process? Isn=B4t America supposed to be the
champion of democracy? How many times did America attempt to kill
Castro? How many third world liberation leaders did the CIA eliminate
directly or indirectly? Did anyone bomb Washington? =
What makes you so sure that Saddam or Ghaddafi can on their own order
the firing of weapons of mass destruction? Do you have any proof or are
you just assuming that because they are "third world dictators", they
can? How would Netanyahu and Israel fit in this equation? =
You also wrote:
> I see that you extensively quote articles from "Living Marxism".
> Is that magazine/paper in your view a objective source of information?
Why wouldn=B4t the paper be objective? Because it has "Marxism" in its
name? Would you have asked that question if all those quotes were from
Newsweek, Time etc.? The articles that I have used from Living Marxism
are objectively researched with corroborated evidence from various
sources. Maybe the question you should be asking is if it is neutral.
And then ask yourself whether Western news sources are neutral. As a BBC
official interviewed after the Gulf War on BBC=B4s neutrality in terms of=
its coverage noted, it is one thing to be objective and another to be
neutral. As professional journalists, he explained, they had obligations
to be objective but they did not have to be neutral. If BBC is not
neutral, Living Marxism should not be expected to be. However, it is
very objective. I have also used a lot of Western sources in my reply.
In my search for knowledge, I refuse to be limited by semantics. I
would not automatically assume that Living Marxism just because it
sounds communist would not have anything objective in it. If I have to
classify myself according to Western ideology, I would say I am a big
capitalist and I am not in the slightest way a communist. That would
however not stop me from reading Living Marxism. Most of my inspiration
comes from America - in terms of technology, business principles etc. I
did my first degree in America. America has played an important role in
my life. That would however not stop me from criticising America where I
feel that its policies are wrong or hypocritical. So, I say that Living
Marxism is objective. Thanks. Have a good weekend.
Buharry.
> =
> Hi Gassama.
> =
> Thank you for using your time to repond in such a qualified way to my
> viewpoints.
> Workload prevent me from responding in-depth for now, but
> shortly said, you have many valid view points that I will read trough a=
nd
> study in time.
> =
> However I would like you to give your view (in time of course) to one
> argument I made in my last mail.
> As follows:
> "Media is a powerful influence i agree, but that does not change the fa=
ct
> that Bill actually just cannot push his atomic weapon buttons when ever=
he
> wants to.On the other hand I would like to see any "tired of life" guy =
who
> would
> object to Mr.Saddam or Mr.Gadaffi from sending their potentional
> rockets...."
> =
> Also as a note:
> I see that you extensively quote articles from "Living Marxism".
> Is that magazine/paper in your view a objective source of information?
> =
> Regards,
> Tosh
> The Gambia
Francis,=0A=0AI think it is good that Alpha did acieve his aim in publish=
ing his poem, that=0Ais stirring up a debate. It is, also, brilliant tha=
t some questions what=0AAlpha is to do in contributing towards ending thi=
s fiasco. The answer to that=0Ais poem by which he was able to create a =
debate and the reflection on the part=0Aof others. He has cotributed his =
quota: He has belled the cat.=0A=0AA more genuine question is what can w=
e do as individual gambians and as a=0Acollective to alleviate the situat=
ion. I was thinking that we could create a=0Afund and an administration=
for the prevention of civil liberties abuse=0A(Example: arrest of radio =
journalists Sillah and Gaye). Most of us could=0Aafford to spare =A31.00=
a week as contribution towards that fund. This=0Acollection should not =
be limited to Lers only but other Gambians throughout=0Athe diaspora who =
are not on line.=0A=0AThe administration should be based in the Gambia co=
mprising of committed human=0Aright activists who can take the government=
to the courts for flagrant=0Adisregard for the rights of people as entre=
nched in the 1997 Constitution.=0APeoples rights have been trampled on mo=
re than once, but because they do not=0Ahave the knowhow nor the financia=
l resources they never applied for redress.=0AThis is where the fund com=
es in. We provide the resources. Abused people get=0Aredress. The rulin=
g government sticks by the book or is exposed and=0Aunderstands that any =
violation of the constitution will be challenged. =0A=0AThis, I hope, wi=
ll bring more stability and create an enabling environment for=0Ainvestme=
nt. And this meagre contribution of =A31.00 a week only. This is what=
=0AI think and hoping to hear from you all.=0A=0Amodoumass=0A=0Ayou wrote=
:=0AAnd I thought I was depressed over the status quo! I would rather not=
=0Atarnish the commendable artistry of Alpha's poem with critique and ins=
tead=0Asee the poem as a statement of the majority of the ills that exist=
and some=0Aof the ills that could potentially become rampant. =0A=0AI ho=
wever think the lack of a decent estimate of the "half-life of=0Acolonial=
ism" as it pertains to our part of the world (and in a rapidly=0Achanging=
world) makes it difficult to judge the significance of 33 years as=0Aopp=
osed to say 60 years.=0A=0AI also have more questions than answers and mo=
re importantly feel **amply**=0Apowerless with respect to the status quo.=
... I only hope that the cycle of=0Apoor governance, virtual economic stag=
nation, coup d'etats, flagrant=0Aviolations of civil liberties, and the "=
brain drain" is not=0Aself-sustaining, i.e. not an unyielding feedback sy=
stem, and that we can=0Afind effective ways to contribute towards allevia=
ting these ills while "out=0Ahere". =0A=0A- Francis=0A
unpredictable. Cameroon's Indomitable Lions were shocked by Congo's lone
goal win last evening. The interesting thing about it is that Congo lost
two players during the game and yet upset 1986, 1990 worldcup heroes. As
Congo now already made their way to the semi-finals, Ivory Coast takes
on Egypt while Tunisia takes on host Burkina tonight. South Africa takes
on favorites Morrocco tomorrow which many are saying will the best match
of the compitition.
You can get updated results and commemtary from the following site:
****** http://www.cafonline.com/main_con.htm ***************
Nice weekend to you all!
GOD SPEED!!
Pa-Mambuna, the Bluegrass state.
In a message dated 98-02-20 01:40:00 EST, you write:
<< rather not
tarnish the commendable artistry of Alpha's poem with cri >>
HI MR.ROBINSON, THANKS FOR A GOOD TEXT, BUT WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT. I DO NOT
KNOW YOU BUT YOU SOUND VERY EDUCATED AND YOUR WORK SEEM WELL PLAN. BUT WHO IS
THIS FOR, SURELY NOT GAMBIA . IT SOUNDS LIKE THIS PIECE WAS WRITTEN FOR SOME
OTHER NATION. IT SOUNDS TO ME LIKE THE VOICE OF SOME ONE CRYING FOR HELP FROM
SOME VERY POOR PART OF THE WORLD. YOU KNOW GAMBIA IS NOT THAT BAD. I READ IT
FOR A FEW GAMBIANS AROUND ME, THEY COULD NOT BELIEVE THAT THIS IS FOR THE
GAMBIA NOR WAS IT WRITTEN BY A GAMBIAN. CAN YOU PLEASE LIGHTING US ON SOME
OF YOUR POINTS , I JUST CANNOT SEE WHAT YOU TRYING TO SAY.
THIS PIECE WAS REALLY NOT MEANT FOR US, MAYBE PART OF IT BUT NOT ALL. INFACT
PART OF IT CAN STAND FOR ALL THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES.
FELLOW I THINK WE HAVE COME A LONG WAY, WITH THE LIMITED RESOURCES WE HAVE
COMPARE TO OTHER THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES.
AS THE SAYING GOES, " IF LIFE GIVES YOU LEMON , MAKE LIME JUICE " INDEED WE
ARE MAKING THE JUICE, ITS JUST THAT THE JUICE WENT TO THE WRONG HANDS.
SO SIR ALPHA, LETS STOP POINTING FINGERS AND START TRYING TO SEE WHAT WE CAN
DO FOR "THE GAMBIA OUR HOME LAND" AND NOT WHAT THE GAMBIA CAN DO FOR US. YOU
SEEM TO BE POINTING AT THOSE RULING, BUT REMEMBER WHEN YOU POINTING THE
OTHER THREE FINGERS ARE POINTING BACK TO YOU AND ASKING;
"WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR THE GAMBIA TO MAKE INDEPENDENCE BETTER"
I THINK THATS WHAT WE SHOULD BE DOING, SO THAT OUR KIDS CAN BE PROUD.
EVEN IN THE U.S. WE SEE JUSTICE BEING TAMPERED WITH.
SO I THINK WE SHOULD HELP HER (the gambia) STAND ON HER FEET AND PRAY THAT
THOSE CALLING THE SHOTS DON'T DERAIL, BUT LET'S NOT FORGET TO THANK GOD, FOR
WE DO NOT WANT TO GO THROUGH WHAT,
GHANA, LIBERIAL , SIERRA LEONE, NIGERIA, RUWANDA, SUDAN,SOMALIA AND SO ON,
WENT THROUGH. WE ARE BUT TOO SMALL AND DIVERSE.
FOR THE GAMBIA,
My country the gambia, sweet land of liberty,
Of thee i sing Land where my fathers died,
Land of the pilgrims' pride,
>From every mountainside let freedom ring
its bolsey happy
god bless u'all
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
HI FELLOWS WHAT IS THIS GAMBIA HIGH AND SAHS STUFF ALL ABOUT. I WENTTO BOTH
SCHOOL SO I'VE GOT THE TASTE OF BOTH COOKIES. FELLOWS TRUST THERE IS NOWHERE
LIKE SAHS. IT WAS SAD FOR ME THOSE 2 YRS ESPECIALLY INTER SCHOOLS. I USE TO
SCREAM ALL 5 YRS ,. WHEN WE HAD SPORT MAN LIKE, KING SAUL, KING GEORGE, BODY,
FATAJO,OIL, BARRY, DENISE GEORGE, DAMPHA,KEBBEH,SUCH, EVEN THOMBONG WAS
THERE., U GUYS ARE GIVING ME FLASH BACK NOW, THOSE WHERE THE DAYS . PEPLE FROM
GHS WOULD NEVER KNOW WHAT IT FELLS LIKE BEING A WINNER FOR 5 YEARS AND THEN
JUST COOL DOWN FOR 2 YRS. BUT GUEST WHAT THOSE 2 YRS MADE ME APPRECIATE SAHS
MORE. CUSE AS THE SAYING GOES, "U NEVER KNOW THE IMPORTANCE OFYOUR BUTT UNTIL
IT IS SORE".
SAHS RULE IN THOSE DAYS, I WAS ONE OF THE CHIEF CHEERLEADERS THEN, TRUST ME I
WAS ON FOR 5 YRS.
U GUYS ARE REALLY GIVING ME FLASHBACK.
...........at books or play we win our way
...... our motto recta sapare
... its here to guild......
... so we march ......shoulder to shoulder ......
.............onward on
.............
.......................
......victory for the white and blue..
YO FELLOWS I HAVE TO GO , MY ROOMATE IS GETTING MAD , HE DOES NOT LIKE MY
VOICE. ANYHOW I WILL BE SINGING WHILE I FLIP BURGERS. U PEOPLE HAVE PUT ME
IN THAT MOOD. THANKS FOR PUTTING ME IN THIS MOOD. I NEED IT.
PLEASE GHS PEOPLE, U CAN; SCARE US. WE WHERE THE BOMB. SORRY DEAL WITH IT.
NO HARD FEELINGS. WE KICK YOUR BUT IN THE CLASS ROOM TO SO WHAT ARE YOU
TALKING ABOUT. CALM DOWN AND ACCEPT IT. FOR REAL. ANYHOW WE LOVED YOU, WITHOUT
YOU MAYBE WE WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN THAT GOOD.
IT WAS ALL FUN THOUGH AND IN GOOD TASTE, NO HARD FEELINGS AGAIN.
WHO EVER IS COMPLAINING ABOUT THIS. WE ARE SORRY BUT IT IS SOMETHING WE HAVE
TO TAKE OUT OF OUR CHEST. SORRY U HAVE TO SEE IT. I WOULD HAVE FELT THE SAME
HAD I BEEN IN YOUR SHOE.
VIVA SAHS... VIVA GHS.. VIVA EVERYONE (hope this makes u happy).
KEEP SMILING,
IT MAKES EVERYONE WONDER WHAT YOU ARE UP TOO
ITS BOLSEY HAPPY
LOVE U'ALL
SEE YA
My name is Mr Lamin Jabang jr living in Sweden ( Uppsaal ).The newest =
member on the list.Right now am going through all the mails & quite =
frankly a lot of them are turning me on.However i will take my time =
before starting to Re/choosing my fevourite contributors.For now am =
thanking you all at the other side of the atlatic for some fine =
comments.
Good bye...hey do
Alpha:
Your input WHAT INDEPENDENCE has elicited quite a roar in the Bantaba.
you should be commended for addressing socioeconomic issues and very
important human issues.
But Alpha, I can't help to think that this input was misplaced. The issues
you raised are not exclusively those undressed in other parts of the globe.
This are human issues central to the core functions of Amnesty
International and an array of NGOs the world over. To make it an exclusive
Gambian problem, is to a measure misguided and largely misplaced.
If you elect to address this issues on Independence Day to shade light on
the challenges that face us as a nation, I will join in chorus.
But to say that by virtue of the existence of this problems in the Gambia
that Gambians should be precluded from celebrating their independence day,
is simply not acceptable to me.
W/out delving into a detailed narrative of colonialism, and the consequent
impacts of colonialism, it suffice to say that no one, neither you nor me
would want to be deprived of the fundamental cardinal rule of self
determination.
Colonialism and the impact it had on the people of Africa was the trial and
tribulation of Africa as a whole.
Independence day is a day to celebrate. A day to reflect on the trials and
tribulations of our nation. A day to remind our current leadership of the
challenges ahead of us as a nation. A day to remind ourselves about our
individual responsibilities to our nation. A day to revere self
determination. A day to denounce injustice. A day to uphold the tenets of
democracy inspite of our failures. A day to forge ahead with progress, how
ever limited. A day to say I too can; I am capable of contributing to the
welfares of my nation.
We cannot lose sight of our failures, our problems as a people, but we must
ramain on the path of progress. We must remain on path of optimism.
The perils of socioeconomic problems should not prevent us from taking one
day out of the year(Febuary18) to reflect on our past our present and the
future.
This is a day to be thankful to all that broke the bondage of colonialism.
We are now a whole PEOPLE and that deserves celebration. We should be
looked at as people with no less ability to rule them selves. ( even as
chaotic as that may be)
Incidentally, this is Black History month in America, A month to reflect on
the suffrage of black people in the days of slavery. It's a month to
denounce slavery and to reaffirm the freedom of black people.
Black people of all people in America are still at the very bottom of the
social strata. A large part of the slums of U.S. cities are inhabited by
Black people; they are still ravaged by the hash and indiscriminate claws
of poverty. The same issues you addressed are of equal concern in this
slums of America.
Are we to tell Black people by virtue of their poverty and accompanying
suffrage, that their freedom from the bondage of slavery is not worthy of
reflection and celebration?
Thank you for stimulating thoughts.
On a different note, is nice to say hello
Morro krubally
----------
> From: Bolsey225@aol.com
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: What independence?
> Date: Saturday, February 21, 1998 8:14 AM
>
> In a message dated 98-02-20 01:40:00 EST, you write:
>
> << rather not
> tarnish the commendable artistry of Alpha's poem with cri >>
>
>
> HI MR.ROBINSON, THANKS FOR A GOOD TEXT, BUT WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT. I DO
NOT
> KNOW YOU BUT YOU SOUND VERY EDUCATED AND YOUR WORK SEEM WELL PLAN. BUT
WHO IS
> THIS FOR, SURELY NOT GAMBIA . IT SOUNDS LIKE THIS PIECE WAS WRITTEN FOR
SOME
> OTHER NATION. IT SOUNDS TO ME LIKE THE VOICE OF SOME ONE CRYING FOR HELP
FROM
> SOME VERY POOR PART OF THE WORLD. YOU KNOW GAMBIA IS NOT THAT BAD. I
READ IT
> FOR A FEW GAMBIANS AROUND ME, THEY COULD NOT BELIEVE THAT THIS IS FOR
THE
> GAMBIA NOR WAS IT WRITTEN BY A GAMBIAN. CAN YOU PLEASE LIGHTING US ON
SOME
> OF YOUR POINTS , I JUST CANNOT SEE WHAT YOU TRYING TO SAY.
> THIS PIECE WAS REALLY NOT MEANT FOR US, MAYBE PART OF IT BUT NOT ALL.
INFACT
> PART OF IT CAN STAND FOR ALL THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES.
> FELLOW I THINK WE HAVE COME A LONG WAY, WITH THE LIMITED RESOURCES WE
HAVE
> COMPARE TO OTHER THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES.
> AS THE SAYING GOES, " IF LIFE GIVES YOU LEMON , MAKE LIME JUICE " INDEED
WE
> ARE MAKING THE JUICE, ITS JUST THAT THE JUICE WENT TO THE WRONG HANDS.
> SO SIR ALPHA, LETS STOP POINTING FINGERS AND START TRYING TO SEE WHAT WE
CAN
> DO FOR "THE GAMBIA OUR HOME LAND" AND NOT WHAT THE GAMBIA CAN DO FOR US.
YOU
> SEEM TO BE POINTING AT THOSE RULING, BUT REMEMBER WHEN YOU POINTING THE
> OTHER THREE FINGERS ARE POINTING BACK TO YOU AND ASKING;
> "WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR THE GAMBIA TO MAKE INDEPENDENCE BETTER"
> I THINK THATS WHAT WE SHOULD BE DOING, SO THAT OUR KIDS CAN BE PROUD.
> EVEN IN THE U.S. WE SEE JUSTICE BEING TAMPERED WITH.
>
> SO I THINK WE SHOULD HELP HER (the gambia) STAND ON HER FEET AND PRAY
THAT
> THOSE CALLING THE SHOTS DON'T DERAIL, BUT LET'S NOT FORGET TO THANK GOD,
FOR
> WE DO NOT WANT TO GO THROUGH WHAT,
> GHANA, LIBERIAL , SIERRA LEONE, NIGERIA, RUWANDA, SUDAN,SOMALIA AND SO
ON,
> WENT THROUGH. WE ARE BUT TOO SMALL AND DIVERSE.
>
>
>
> FOR THE GAMBIA,
>
> My country the gambia, sweet land of liberty,
> Of thee i sing Land where my fathers died,
> Land of the pilgrims' pride,
> >From every mountainside let freedom ring
>
> its bolsey happy
> god bless u'all
> love u'all
> see ya
watched,but in the end ,the hosts,Burkina Faso have done it again! They have
sent the Tunisians parking.It was one all at the end of the original
time,and a goal-less draw at the end of the extended time.So the outcome was
decided by penalty shootouts: Burkina 8 / Tunisia 7............. Exciting
match !!
So,in any moment from now Egypt will play Cote D'ivoire and a lot of
fireworks are expected in that one also,but in the meantime........ keep up
the good work down there and stay tuned! I can only hope i will not get late
to work tomorrow!
Regards Bassss!
Gambia-Lers,
I would like to announce that one of Gambia's leading elders
Alhagi Boubacarr Jallow of Bansang passed away on Friday. Many
of you from the Bansang area may simply know him as Alhagi
Boubacarr Bansang. For those of you who knew him, you will
agree with me that he was among the most respected elders
in the country, and a great inspiration to the Islamic
community, not only in the Fulladu area but throughout the
Gambian community at large. As one of the greatest "marabouts"
of our time, he was a grand father and father to many of my
relative Fulas who immigrated to the Gambia in the early years.
One of his sons Mr. Hassan Jallow was the Attorney General and
Minister of Justice during the later part of the Jawara era.
Please, join me in praying for our beloved grand father. At
this time, I would also like to extend my condolences to all
his supporters, fans, friends and relatives who are either
part of Gambial-L or in the Gambia and abroad.
May His Soul Rest In Peace.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
This Gambia-Ler understands!
Sir, thank you for echoing my exact sentiments below.
These are sentimental feelings that I have defended and will
continue to defend up to the highest level, when/if someone
attempts to belittle (or take away from me) the only significant
reasons for attaining (and celebrating) INDEPENDENCE. Talking about
the culpability for Africa's political and economic
underdevelopment is one thing, but to trample on the sovereignty
of a nation is a completely different situation.
Thank you very much for your well-thought response.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
***********************************************************************
Morro Krubally wrote:
> But Alpha, I can't help to think that this input was misplaced.
>
> [ ... ]
>
> Colonialism and the impact it had on the people of Africa was the trial and
> tribulation of Africa as a whole.
> Independence day is a day to celebrate. A day to reflect on the trials and
> tribulations of our nation. A day to remind our current leadership of the
> challenges ahead of us as a nation. A day to remind ourselves about our
> individual responsibilities to our nation. A day to revere self
> determination. A day to denounce injustice. A day to uphold the tenets of
> democracy inspite of our failures. A day to forge ahead with progress, how
> ever limited. A day to say I too can; I am capable of contributing to the
> welfares of my nation.
> Morro krubally
> ----------
Bass, you wrote:
>
> Well, it was not easy because I sometimes had problem with breathing as I
> watched,but in the end ,the hosts,Burkina Faso have done it again! They have
> sent the Tunisians parking.It was one all at the end of the original
> time,and a goal-less draw at the end of the extended time.So the outcome was
> decided by penalty shootouts: Burkina 8 / Tunisia 7............. Exciting
> match !!
Thank you for the update bro. This is what a host country should always
do (no offense to our Scorpions). Now that they have made it to
semi-final, let's see how the home crowd is going to motivate them to
defeat the Egyptians. Oh, yes...Egypt couldn't defeat Ivory Coast except
by penalty kicks, after a scoreless draw at the end of regulation time.
So Burkina Fasso will play Egypt, and Congo will play the winner of
South Africa Vs Morocco in tomorrow's only game.
> I can only hope i will not get late to work tomorrow!
Well, did you make it on time? :-)))).
Awaiting your response......
Thanks again!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Pa-Mambuna, you wrote:
>
> The 21st African nations cup continues to be more and more
> unpredictable. Cameroon's Indomitable Lions were shocked by Congo's lone
> goal win last evening. The interesting thing about it is that Congo lost
> two players during the game and yet upset 1986, 1990 worldcup heroes.
Thank you for the update. I was so upset with Cameroon that I wished they
hadn't made it to France'98. I mean, com'on, a world cup qualifier loosing
to war-torn Congolese team with ONLY 9 players? This must have been the
biggest upset yet!
As you said, it is becoming "more and more unpredictable". Now let's see
what unpredictabilty lies in today's most anticipated match.
keep the comments coming!
Regards,
