Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9802D - Digest 108 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10500 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 17:32:50



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)

by

2) Re: Neo-Nazi/"WhiteP

by

3) Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

4) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

by Paul <

5) Sillah Konateh

by Paul <

6) New Members

by

7) Happy belated val. day!

by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

8) Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africa

by "

9) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ

by "

10) Re:The Public Affairs TV Program that never materialised

by

11) Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)

by

12) RE: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ

by Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student <

13) RE: Happy belated val. day!

by Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student <

14) UPDATE ON GAYE AND SILLAH

by "

15) Re: Unwarranted letters

by Habib Ghanim <

16) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)

by

17) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

18) New member!

by "Omar Gibba" <

19) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)

by "Housainou Taal" <

20) CAF results

by "Mambuna Bojang" <

21) leadership conference

by "latjor ndow" <

22) New Member

by Anna Secka <

23) Test

by "Moe S. Jallow" <

24) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

by "

25) Re: CAF results

by "Amadou L. Fall" <

26) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

by Paul <

27) Subscription

by

28) Responsible e-mailing

by

29) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

by

30) Sierra Leone

by "A. Scattred Janneh" <

31) SV: leadership conference

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

32) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

by

33) Re: Sierra Leone

by "B.M.Jones" <

34) Re: SV: leadership conference

by

35) Re: Sillah Konateh

by Sarian Loum <

36) Re: Sierra Leone

by

37) LETTER TO SEC. OF STATE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS ON GOVT.'S DESIRE TO MEDIATE IN CASAMANCE

by "

38) RE: Unwarranted letters

by Sailey_Sey <

39) Re: LETTER TO SEC. OF STATE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS ON GOVT.'S DESIRE TO MEDIATE ...

by

40) Quite Interesting....

by Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student <

41) Re: Responsible e-mailing

by ABDOU <

42) Nagano winter olympics

by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

43) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ

by

44) Re: Nagano winter olympics

by "Franco Baresi" <

45) Re: Responsible e-mailing

by "Franco Baresi" <

46) Re: Responsible e-mailing

by "Franco Baresi" <

47) Re Sierra Leone

by "

48) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

by "

49) Re: Re Sierra Leone

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

50) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

by

51) The ECONOMY : How It Works !

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

52) African Nations' Cup

by

53) African Nations' Cup - News

by

54) Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!

by Solomon Sylva <

55) SOROS Fellowship for "New Americans" (fwd)

by Ebrima Sall <

56) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!

by "Moe S. Jallow" <

57) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!

by

58) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!

by

59) Re: SV: Gambians Shot

by Buba Njie <

60) Re: SV: Gambians Shot

by Musa Sise <

61) Re: Quite Interesting....

by

62) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa

by

63) Re: Sierra Leone

by

64) Re: Quite Interesting....

by

65) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa

by

66) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!

by Solomon Sylva <

67) Re: Nagano winter olympics

by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

68) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!! (fwd)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

69) Re: Nagano winter olympics

by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

70) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ

by

71) China: No turning back!!!

by

72) Fwd: Why did the chicken cross the road? -Forwarded (fwd)

by Paul Jammeh <

73) Selective postings or server failure.

by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

74) Oprah Winfrey hosts Noted Liberian Plastic Surgeon (fwd)

by

75) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ

by Habib Ghanim <

76) Fwd: Former Sierra Leone spokesman changes his tune

by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

77) Re: Nagano winter olympics

by "Franco Baresi" <

78) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!

by "Franco Baresi" <

79) Subscription

by Lamin Jaiteh <

80) I'm over it !!!!

by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

81) RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

82) Re: Why did the chicken cross the road? -Forwarded (fwd)

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

83) Recall: RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

84) Pas it on!! From Sebja

by SADAMS <

85) What independence?

by "Alpha Robinson" <

86) Re: What independence?

by

87) RE: Recall: RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

88) Re: What independence?

by "Momodou Camara" <

89) RE: What independence?

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

90) Re: What independence?

by Anna Secka <

91) African Nations Cup -Update

by

92) Junta claims to recapture city of Bo in Sierra Leone

by Lamin Camara <

93) Re: Junta claims to recapture city of Bo in Sierra Leone

by

94) Re: What independence?

by

95) Respect for TIME by third world folks!!!!!!!

by

96) Re: What independence?

by Solomon Sylva <

97) Re: What independence?

by

98) Fwd: Personal Ad (fwd)

by Paul Jammeh <

99) RE: What independence?

by Keretha Cash <

100) Sierra Leone - BBC Update

by

101) Re: Sierra Leone - BBC Update

by

102) Senegal: Terror in Casamance (AI INDEX: AFR/49/02/98 17 FEBRUARY (fwd)

by Paul Jammeh <

103) Re: Sierra Leone - BBC Update

by Lamin Camara <

104) RE: What independence?

by Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student <

105) New Member

by binta njie <

106) Re: New Member

by

107) Re: Personal Ad (fwd)

by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

108) Re: Junta claims to recapture city of Bo in Sierra Leone

by Ebrima Sall <

109) Re: What independence?

by "Franco" <

110) Re: What independence?

by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

111) Re: What independence?

by

112) Re: What independence?

by "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

113) Re: What independence?

by Francis Njie <

114) Re: What independence?

by "seedy kanyi" <

115) Unsubscribe

by

116) Re: What independence?

by "Momodou Camara" <

117) RE: New Member

by Fatou Jobe <

118) RE. WHAT INDEPENDENCE

by

119) Re: What independence?

by "A. Scattred Janneh" <

120) Re: UPDATE ON GAYE AND SILLAH

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

121) Re: New Member

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

122) Re: leadership conference

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

123) JOB: Post-Doctoral Position, Forest Dynamics Modeller

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

124) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa

by Musa Sise <

125) Re: New Member

by Solomon Sylva <

126) FW: The Thursday Funnies

by Ceesay Soffie <

127) Re: New Member

by

128) removal of globexinc from list

by

129) RE: New Member

by Fatou Jobe <

130) What independence? (fwd)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

131) More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)

by Anna Secka <

132) Top Ten Mysteries of Life.... (fwd)

by Anna Secka <

133) More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

134) RE: What independence?

by Keretha Cash <

135) Re: New Member

by Solomon Sylva <

136) Re: More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)

by Solomon Sylva <

137) Re: Top Ten Mysteries of Life.... (fwd)

by SADAMS <

138) [Fwd: FW: New operating system developed by an Indian!!!!] (fwd)

by Anna Secka <

139) Re: African Nations Cup -Update

by "Mambuna Bojang" <

140) Re: New Member

by "Inqs." <

141) MMN: CAIR-NET: "Foreign Terrorists in America"/Honda/Nashville (10K) (fwd)

by "Y. Bala-gaye" <

142) Re: RE. WHAT INDEPENDENCE

by Solomon Sylva <

143) Re: New Member

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

144) Re: Respect for TIME by third world folks!!!!!!!

by Solomon Sylva <

145) MMN: Hamza Yusuf on TV, Truth, and Technomania (The Message) (fwd)

by "Y. Bala-gaye" <

146) MMN: A muslim family in trouble (fwd)

by "Y. Bala-gaye" <

147) MMN: [Fwd: Imam Al-Ghazali on the topic of Arrogance] (fwd)

by "Y. Bala-gaye" <

148) Re: MMN: A muslim family in trouble (fwd)

by Habib Ghanim <

149) RE: New Member

by Sailey_Sey <

150) new member

by Makhou Diagne <

151) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Part 2

by "m.gassama" <

152) Re: New Member

by

153) Re: What independence?

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

154) Re:subscribe

by

155) 3 rd Annual Midwest Graduate Student Conference in African Studies!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

by

156) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Part 2

by "

157) SAINTS VS GHS

by Musa Sonko <

158) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Part 2

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

159) Re: What independence?: How about a fund?

by

160) CAF first quater-final results

by "Mambuna Bojang" <

161) Re: What independence?

by

162) Re: New Member

by

163) new member

by "lamin jabang" <

164) Re: What independence?

by "Morro krubally" <

165) Burkina '98/ Tunisia out !!

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

166) Obituary: Sad news from home

by

167) Re: What independence?

by

168) Re: Burkina '98/ Tunisia out !!

by

169) Re: CAF first quater-final results

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 03:48:41 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Malanding, how do you propose that we do that. Your idea is salient but I

think we need to ascertain how many of our fellow Gambia-Lers would sign this

actual letter. For my money you can count me in, I think it's disgraceful and

rediclous for Jammeh to embark on such intimidating tactics. Tomborg if you're

reading this, please by all means supply us with the nature of the charges

against these men and don't tell me its because of failure to pay taxes. I

believe there's more to this that you;re unwilling to disclose. You are in a

position to effectuate things and I hope you use your sense of fairness to

implore the Government that critism is very healthy in any democracy. For one

thing it lets you know what the public are thinking of ones programs, but you

already know that so I am exhorting you to use whatever influence you have to

seek fairness for these people.

Thanks

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 15:10:00 (GMT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Neo-Nazi/"WhiteP

Message-ID: <







>

>Dear Members,

>

>I refer to the missive posted by HP Flueger in regards to the Neo Nazi

>Movement. I would like to inform you that voting on the issue in question

>here has already taken place so please ignore the request. Otherwise any

>postings made to that address will automatically bounce back to the

>sender(s). The voting took place in the year 1996 and it was over since

>then. People overwhelmingly voted NO and the movement was denied the

>chance. I hope we all learn to live and let live.

>

>I thank you all and keep hopes alive.

>

>Famara Giffa

>Columbus,Ohio.

>





Sorry,



the defeat of the above mentioned earlier cybernazi organizing attempt to

create the news group <rec.music.white-power> was indeed a massive victory for

the forces opposing bigotry, hate-speech and against cybernazi propaganda on

the net. (In 1996 only 592 voted yes, 33033 voted no.)



But this is a NEW attempt of the nazi to create this newsgroup and a strong

public voice against cybernazi propaganda is needed again.



Thanks for listening

Harald





* PowerEdit 2.5 Software Independent: Won't work with ANY software.









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 09:49:29 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Daddy you wrote:

>

> Malanding, how do you propose that we do that. Your idea is salient but I

> think we need to ascertain how many of our fellow Gambia-Lers would sign this

> actual letter. For my money you can count me in, I think it's disgraceful and

> rediclous for Jammeh to embark on such intimidating tactics. Tomborg if you're

> reading this, please by all means supply us with the nature of the charges

> against these men and don't tell me its because of failure to pay taxes. I

> believe there's more to this that you;re unwilling to disclose. You are in a

> position to effectuate things and I hope you use your sense of fairness to

> implore the Government that critism is very healthy in any democracy. For one

> thing it lets you know what the public are thinking of ones programs, but you

> already know that so I am exhorting you to use whatever influence you have to

> seek fairness for these people.

> Thanks

> Daddy Sang

>

I think it is worth mentioning that we can not write on hte behalf of the whole Gambia-l list.

Joint in my note means all those who might otherwise want to submit their own fax letter or

whatever form of message to the authorities. If a draft is done all those who agree to it can do

just as you did say add my name to it. Once names are gathered, attached the message will be

sent to the various addressees.



Also, we should not expect Tombong to contribute anything thing to this unless he volunteers to

do so. The reason for this is simple. He is an employee to the establishment and for sure there

are rules and guidelines. Whether we agree with those or not is another matter. I think

specifics on what the charges are can be obtained from other members of the list based in the

Gambia.



Finally this letter must not be seen political. The purpose is to bring some understanding to

the authorities that this decision to close the radio station and the continued detention of the

two fellows are both unwarranted. It will severely undermine confidence and support for the

system. It will cause more harm to the little gains they have made than good.



Malanding jaiteh







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 10:43:53 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Thank you for the details.

Paul.



At 01:25 AM 2/15/98 EST, you wrote:

>Information from my sister is that the largest of the plots sell for $5000

>and the smaller ones for less than that. She said the size of the large plots

>is the same as those at Kanifing estates. Will try to get exact dimensions.

>

>Jabou

>

>

>In a message dated 2/14/98 8:42:20 AM, you wrote:

>

><<Archi,

>Thank you for the information. How much are the plots selling for?

>Paul.

>

>

>

>At 11:50 PM 2/13/98 -0000, you wrote:

>>Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

>> via Commit

>>

>>

>>I thought you might be interested in the following announcement in the

>>papers today:

>>

>>==============================================

>> Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation

>>

>> Public Announcement

>>

>> Brusubi Housing Project Commercial Serviced Plots

>>

>>As part of its commercial operations under phase 1 of the Brusubi Housing

>>Project, the SSHFC has under option 2 of the project a provision for direct

>>sale of about 300 serviced plots to those Gambians who cannot otherwise

>>participate in the formalised option 1 process of filling in application

>>forms and subsequently attending interviews. Notably among these are

>>Gambians resident abroad.

>>

>>The SSHFC hereby wishes to inform the general public that application forms

>>for these serviced plots can now be purchased at the SSHFC Head Office

>>Building, 61 ECOWAS Avenue, Banjul, Effective Tuesday 10th February 1998.

>>The deadline for the return of these forms is Friday 10th April 1998.

>>

>>A non refundable processing fee of 150 is being charged for each

>>application form.

>>================================================

>>

>>E&OE

>>

>>Regards to all

>>Archi

>>

>>

>>

>

>

>----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

>Return-Path: <

>Received: from relay13.mail.aol.com (relay13.mail.aol.com

[172.31.109.13]) by

>air04.mail.aol.com (v38.1) with SMTP; Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:42:20 -0500

>Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu

>[140.142.56.1])

> by relay13.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

> with ESMTP id IAA28527;

> Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:42:09 -0500 (EST)

>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP

> id FAA02561; Sat, 14 Feb 1998 05:42:08 -0800

>Received: from mxu2.u.washington.edu (mxu2.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.9])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP

> id FAA22628 for <

>05:41:48 -0800

>Received: from smtp.interlog.com (

> by mxu2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTP

> id FAA13343 for <

>-0800

>Received: from bgibba (ip213-141.cc.interlog.com [207.34.213.141])

> by smtp.interlog.com (8.8.3/8.8.5) with SMTP id IAA28635

> for <

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:32:09 -0800

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From: Paul <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-

>l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

>In-Reply-To: <

>Mime-Version: 1.0

>Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

>X-To: <

>X-Sender:

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>>>

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 10:51:50 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Sillah Konateh

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





Hi! Mr. Konateh,



I always suspected that you the brother of my friend Lasana Konateh in

Toronto but I never confirmed it until today. I asked Sana about you and he

confirmed that you are indeed his brother. Anyway, write to me by using my

private e-mail

regards to you. Also, best wishes to you from Sana and his family members,

Fatoumata, Alhagie, Ansumana, Nfamara, Mansata, and Foday.

Paul.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 13:23:24 EST

From:

To:

Subject: New Members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



What's up Gambia-l? Introducing the following dudes. Martin Sowe E-mail

address is (

). Saidou Ceesay E-mail (

up the good work. Thanks. EB



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 11:26:53 PST

From: "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

To:

Subject: Happy belated val. day!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



What's up...what's up fellows??



I hope all the love-birds in the house had a lot of fun yesterday. My

woman and I had a big "fight" last night...not proud of it a bit. So, to

the single ladies in the house, will you



Be Mg V Al N Ti Ne next year?



Soon to-be single Chemist,

Sambujang.







______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 14:48:18 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Mr TaAL,

all I want to add is there is a big difference between what ECOMOG is doing

in Sierra Leone and Congo Brassaville and Congo Kinshasha for that matter:

in Sierra Leone ..a regional body took the decision to restore the

democartically elected govt. of one member state by diplomacy or force of

arms if neccessary; this was supported by the OAU, the UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY,

the UN SECURIY COUNCIL, the EU, the USA and all international bodies

in CONGO BRASSAVILLE, a bi setback, a warlord supported by FRENCH INTEREST

GROUPS, sparked a CIVIL WAAR annd TOOK OVER THE STATE with no REGIONAL

ORGANISATION to even TAKE a STAND due to the very QUEER mix of interests,

allegiances etc..a typical DIVIDE and RULE..elected President LISSOUBA had

angered ANGOLA for his alleged support for UNITA rebels, SASSOU NGUESSO had

a father in-law in GABON's Omar Bongo who was the so-called MEDIATOR,

KABILA who somewhat supported LISSOUBA probably from an anti-imperialist

point of view needed ANGOLA and was still too NEW..in fact almost burnt his

fingers in this soupa kanja

now with Kabila's Congo Kinshasha..a long time hated and western puppet

dictator was turned against by his neighbours pay back after almost 30

years of misdeeds and aggression..from South Africa to Angola to Uganda and

Rwanda and I guess this an AFRICAN regional REVENGE on a Western

Puppet-DIctator...

just a little comment

pmj



----------

> From: Housainou Taal <

> Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africa

> Date: Wednesday, February 11, 1998 4:24 PM

>

>

>

>

> Regards, Housainou.

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

> Please respond to

>

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

> <

> cc: (bcc: Housainou Taal/OD/WFP)

> Subject: Sierra Leone and west Africa

>

>

>

>

> Gambia-Lers,

> Please allow me to say that if this message sounds provocative and

> unmanneredly, kindly excuse my ignorance, for that is not an intention on

> my part.

> I forwarded two articles about the situation in Sierra Leone with the

hope

> that we can engage in dialogue about the state of Sierra Leone (as our

> neighbours, brothers and sisters) and the west african region. To

> surprise, however, no one seems to talk about it. Even though I will

> assume that most of you have acccess to information about the war, I

still

> feel that we need to exchange our different views on this issue, as we

> are, either directly or indirectly, connected to Sierra Leone since it is

> also in West africa.

> I am surprised that we are not talking about the Sierra Leone war. I am

> surprised too that we are very much concerned and has talked about the

> showdown between the US and Iraq, but not about the killings and

> associated suffering that is going in our own back yards. I am also

> surprised that we have not addressed the issue of the fact that a turmoil

> (instability) in Sierra Leone is a problem for the whole of West Africa.

> If you think that the discussing the "stability of west africa" is worth

> your time, then let me say to you "thank you". When I read about what's

> happening in/to Sierra Leone, I always fear that the consequences of this

> war will have a lasting and devastating influence on the stability of

West

> Africa. Some rumour I heard is that Charles Taylor of Liberia is siding

> with the Junta in Sierra Leone, and has reportedly sent some troops to

aid

> the falling Junta forces. Now even if the above is untrue, and Kabba gets

> reinstated as president, what feelings will he (Kabba) harbour towards

> (for) his neighbour, Liberia and Charles Taylor?

> I see this as a state of instability in that region of Sierra Leone,

> Liberia (and possibly Guinea). We are talking about three major

components

> of West Africa here. Even if the Nigerian (and other west african)

forces,

> (ECOMOG) decide to stay, will they be very effective, and how long will

> forces remain in effect? Finally, who will be paying for the existence of

> the ECOMOG forces, and how long will they maintain the peace? I pray that

> it doesn't get too outrageous a condition of degredation. Even if my

> prayers were answered, when will Sierra Leone completely recover from the

> evils of destruction? And, at what cost?

> So please, let's put up a debate on this Sierra Leonean crisis. Remember,

> eventhough it is so far way from Gambia, Sierra Leone is still part of

> West Africa. Anything that happens there will impact the Gambia in a

> negative fashion.

> Thank you for your time.

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

> =======================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------

>

>

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 14:24:20 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Mr Jeng,

I beg to differ, I think if you recall an earlier piece on the Bantaba by

Ali Masrui regarding Pax Nigeriana..that he would rather a Nigerian

(African ) Military Govt. fight to restore a democracy in Africa than a

Western democracy restore a client-puppet dictatorship in Africa or the

underdeveloped world..

I think it is time that Africans start refusing to allow any journeyman to

hold a state hostage by violence or the threat of; what you have (had) in

Sierra Leone was akin to what pertained in The Gambia iin 1981..a bunch of

non-entities with arms take-over control of the State and unleash

mayhem..opening the jails and letting loose chaos and pandemodium...my best

friend who happens to be a lawyer with an LLM in International Law and

Human Rights, and who published a Human Rights Column on the The Daily

Observer (during the days of the AFPRC) was in Freetown Sierra Leone during

the take-oever in May and for a further 2 months, and saw first hand the

complete lack of mission, integrity and decency of the so-called AFRC in

Sierra Leone, daily lootings, beatins and arrests by armed persons, either

Soldiers, or their allies , the RUF or common thugs unleashed from the

jails, the nights were punctuated with looting of private residences ,

rapings and murder of innocents,..one example is that the actual coup

maker, Corporal Gborie Tamba, who had to allow Major Koroma to lead,

because he is completely uneducated but famous for his coup broadcasts was

seen leading an armed band in pillaging and robbing private residences,

....then he was made leader of an anti-looting squad that shot on sight

alleged looters, he was then caught leading a looting spree and notably the

looting of the Iranian Islamic Cultural Centre and for this he was demoted

from Seargeant to which he was promoted to Corporal and kicked out of the

ruling council; that very night he led an attack on the barracks of Koroma,

apparently intent on taking over again, was defeated and as of the

liberation of Freetown by ecomog, he was supposed to have been in custody

at Pademba Road prison

so what is my point?

we the so called educated and intellegentsia should take a long hard look

at our practical options if our modern states are not only to survive and

prosper and and it is no longer acceptable or tenable that any group of

persons by virtue of violence should be allowed to take over the State;

their only qualification being organised to kill and self-appointed

redeemers of the masses; even Seargeant DOE of Liberia was better than

KOROMA, at least his destructio of the STATE took a decade, KOROMA and his

gang destroyed more in 2/3 months that 7 years of civil war..it was

LIBERIA's example that TAUGHT ECOWAS that you cannot watch nor isolate

this..the RUF is an offshoot of Charles Taylor's NPFL and just for a

tip..Charles Taylor of Liberia loaned the AFRC, fighters and moral support

in order to thwart the return (in his opinion) of Kabbah, a Mandinka and

therefore, by his logic a secret supporter of Taylor rival Alhaji

Kromah..it was NIGERIA's tough stance in ECOMOG and Abacha's whirlwind tour

of ECOWAS capitals that kept the unity of ECOWAS stand on the Sierra Leone

issue..I will let you draw your own conclusion but I am sure that had

KOROMA succeeded..West Africa will see further destabilisation and breaking

up along ethic lines, with an alliance of CRIMINAL leaders vs. the rest; in

the interim forget any dreams of regional cooperation and

development..Johny Paul Koroma even had a vision of Christ and short of

declaring Sierra Leone a CHRISTIAN country..did everything to sharpen the

diffrerence..between him and ALHAJI TEJAN KABBAH..this was the other

dimension..of what was creeping into Sierra Leone and the

sub-region..remember Taylor claimed that ECOMOG came about because then

ECOWAS chairman Sir Dawda Jawara and his son Abass Bundu, ECOWAS secretary

general (TAYLOR's words) were secretly helping ALHAJI KROMAH..again

TAYLOR'S ENTHIC and RELIGIOUS CONSPIRACY..

I refuse to accept also that when we collectively elect leaders and organs

of civil government, any attempt to restore civil order is done for one

man..no..the president is not one person but the embodiment of our will and

desire for civil govt. under a set of accepted rules, ie constitutional

rule.

I cannot answer the question about Kabbah's feelings but urge you to review

his CV and you will discover that Kabbah is not the typical power-hungry

African leader but an accomplished person and a worthy example for us

...young aspiring Africans, (in the International or seeking International

stature) and I remind you that Kabbah was elected by Sierra Leoneans after

a hard fouht and won democracy and 90% of the civil service had refused the

back to work order by the AFRC and defied and rejected the putschist so if

Kabbah and the International had not taken this action, we would have

betrayed the Sierra Leonean people..

I am glad to report that as of 13th February, Freetown was in the hands of

ecomog forces and the people were jubilating and celebrating with the junta

and its apologists on the run..

I am proud that for once AFRICANS have decided for AFRICANS..this was an

ECOWAS decision supported by the OAU the UN and the international..in the

words of Gen Abacha ..

we Africans are tired of coups and do not want any more coups..

like you I hope this holds true across the board and I find it hard to see

how Abacha can reconcile Nigerians fighting and dying to restore democracy

in Sierra Leone and denying them democracy at home...I expect Abacha to

lead Nigeria to some form of democratic govt. by the end of the year as he

promised. I suspect though that he (Abacha) will do a la Rawlings or Yaya

Jammeh, ie, succeed himself; not the best but at least it helps ensure that

there are no coups for a while, apparently the soldier-politicians are very

good at securing State House (REALPOLITIK) and the State in the process



I apologise for the long lecture but assure that I mean no insult except to

show that we (Africans) have problems and more than anything we need to

saved from the scourge of self-appointed and gun-toting leaders, we need

some stability so that we can work out how best to develop our peoples and

nations

pmj in Banjul and supporting ecomog

----------

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa

> Date: Tuesday, February 10, 1998 11:48 PM

>

> Gambia-Lers,

> It is sad that the Nigerian-Led ECOMOG pound Freetown with artillery

> shells and nobody knows the exact number of death toll. It must be

> very serious. There was a report that about 50 people

> trying to escape to neighboring Guinea drowned when their boat

> capsized

> Does it mean that if there is any coup again in

> West Africa Nigeria will do the same.

> Where is the OAU and what are they doing.

> Where is the African Ladies Mission On Peace And Humanitarian Issues.

> I am sure they have something to tell their husbands.

> How does President Kabbah feel about the pounding of his country and

> people, the thoundands of civilians fleeing, the unknown death toll

> and those trap in the city. All for him one person to be back to

> rule.

> Is Abacha democratic enough to led ECOMAG to restore democracy

> in Sierre Leone.

> Lets pray for our people in Sierre Leone and may God rescue them

> immediately.

> Greetings

> Matarr M. Jeng

>

> P/S Housainou, Your poem is just but great. Keep it up.

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 19:03:24 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re:The Public Affairs TV Program that never materialised

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



A while back a list member lamented that his proposal to put together a public

affairs show on Gambian television was cleverly killed in the guise of

official consideration.It is unfortuanate that such a worthwhile idea met such

a fate because bringing together a balanced panel of media types together with

civic, religious and political leaders to discuss issues would have

significantly elevated the level of public discourse. I would dare to

speculate that the producers would not be merely interested in a slug fest

between interlocutors on the program but would aim to have the veiwers exposed

to all sides of the issue and equip them to draw their own conclusions. The

public would also be introduced to policy makers who have significant imput

in things that greatly impact their lives and those officials inturn would

have profiles and reputations built by appearing on this powerful medium.

Wouldn't it be great for example to have a discussion on housing with the

director of social secutity and housing finance corp and an economist from the

finance ministry talking about gov't approaches to solving the housing crunch

on the one hand and have the gentleman who runs TAF construction speak on

private sector approaches to solving the same issue. A would be home buyer

would find such a discussion informative and it can help him decide weather to

signup for the new Brusubi housing project or to hire a contractor and build

on his own. In fact here is how I envision a discussion on Education policy

unfolding on such a program. It would begin with shots of returning fishing

boats on the Gunjur beach while a very soft Halam plays in the background and

then the voice of the moderator comes on saying' Goodevening and thank you

for joining us here on our weekly program JAKARRLO I am your host Morro Bah.

Today we focus on education and to help us shed light on this very important

issue albeit from two radically different perspectives are Mrs Ancha Sohna a

successful businesswoman who runs two private grade schools and also writes a

regular column on education issues and Mr Dawda Nyang assistant to minister

for policy planning and curriculum development and author of' Hamham : a guide

to teacher training'. Let me begin with you Mrs sohna, it is my understanding

that you favor decentralising the entire education system in this country

essentially dismantling the huge ministry of education and delegating its

functions to what you call school districts. ' well Morro you are partially

correct in your characterisation . What i favor is to significantly whittle

down the bereaucracy at the ministry and in it's place we would carve out what

would be local entities throughout this nation. The government would retain a

skeleton staff who would be responsible for developing curricullum and setting

performance standards and training teachers . Each school district would be

apportioned resouces proportional to the student concentration and other

criteria like infrastructure needs and be given flexibilty to hire and fire

staff from the pool of teachers the gov't would train. In return for the

resources that the gov't would disburse school districts would be required to

maintain established performance standards and impeccable openess and

accountibilty. This would help ensure that resources are spent wisely as

every school district vies to outperform the other and our children would come

out winners. Right now we spend tens of millions of Dalasis every year that

does not come near producing the results anyone wants . Families are literally

going hungry just to help pay for high school education. alot of that has do

with misdirection of resources and i think once we let the stake holders in

local communities run things we can improve on the meagre resources we have.''

' But Mrs Sohna aren't you just shifting the bereaucracy from Buckle street to

your districts without reallychanging anything.?' ' No what you are setting up

at the school districts would consist only of the requisite number people

needed to perform specific tasks like hiring teachers , buying supplies and

coordinators to ensure that things are running as they are supposed to. It

would be a small and precise group.'. Mr Nyang I see you shaking your head

.....what is wrong with having the people of Farafenni running there schools?'

' Well two things to begin with. First of all her proposal would be

prohibitively expensive. you are talking about setting up mini departments of

education all over this country. I would admit i haven't run any numbers on

her proposal but it would entail far more resources than this country can

afford. Secondly it would most definately produce a system of absolute winners

and losers. I believe the nation must constantly strive to improve education

but it must be conducted from single entity as opposed to a hodge podge of

platforms.'.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 20:33:54 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Bravo Malanding, but being an employee of the govt. aside, he (tomborn) can

dissuade some powers that be unless he's scared or being a hypocrite.

Thanks

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 20:49:18 -0500

From: Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ

Message-ID: <71C35CDEBD9BD011865F00805FA6DA73269D88@WEB1>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"



Pa Musa,

I definately agree, but I hope this trend of unity among ECOWAS

continues. Lets hope it will not be a selective process as when to jump

in and restore a legitimate regime back in power. It should not not be

based on religious grounds or anything else...



Baboucarr Sillah



> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: Sunday, February 15, 1998 9:24 AM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ

>

> Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

> via Commit

>

>

> Mr Jeng,

> I beg to differ, I think if you recall an earlier piece on the Bantaba

> by

> Ali Masrui regarding Pax Nigeriana..that he would rather a Nigerian

> (African ) Military Govt. fight to restore a democracy in Africa than

> a

> Western democracy restore a client-puppet dictatorship in Africa or

> the

> underdeveloped world..

> I think it is time that Africans start refusing to allow any

> journeyman to

> hold a state hostage by violence or the threat of; what you have (had)

> in

> Sierra Leone was akin to what pertained in The Gambia iin 1981..a

> bunch of

> non-entities with arms take-over control of the State and unleash

> mayhem..opening the jails and letting loose chaos and pandemodium...my

> best

> friend who happens to be a lawyer with an LLM in International Law and

> Human Rights, and who published a Human Rights Column on the The Daily

> Observer (during the days of the AFPRC) was in Freetown Sierra Leone

> during

> the take-oever in May and for a further 2 months, and saw first hand

> the

> complete lack of mission, integrity and decency of the so-called AFRC

> in

> Sierra Leone, daily lootings, beatins and arrests by armed persons,

> either

> Soldiers, or their allies , the RUF or common thugs unleashed from the

> jails, the nights were punctuated with looting of private residences ,

> rapings and murder of innocents,..one example is that the actual coup

> maker, Corporal Gborie Tamba, who had to allow Major Koroma to lead,

> because he is completely uneducated but famous for his coup broadcasts

> was

> seen leading an armed band in pillaging and robbing private

> residences,

> ...then he was made leader of an anti-looting squad that shot on sight

> alleged looters, he was then caught leading a looting spree and

> notably the

> looting of the Iranian Islamic Cultural Centre and for this he was

> demoted

> from Seargeant to which he was promoted to Corporal and kicked out of

> the

> ruling council; that very night he led an attack on the barracks of

> Koroma,

> apparently intent on taking over again, was defeated and as of the

> liberation of Freetown by ecomog, he was supposed to have been in

> custody

> at Pademba Road prison

> so what is my point?

> we the so called educated and intellegentsia should take a long hard

> look

> at our practical options if our modern states are not only to survive

> and

> prosper and and it is no longer acceptable or tenable that any group

> of

> persons by virtue of violence should be allowed to take over the

> State;

> their only qualification being organised to kill and self-appointed

> redeemers of the masses; even Seargeant DOE of Liberia was better than

> KOROMA, at least his destructio of the STATE took a decade, KOROMA and

> his

> gang destroyed more in 2/3 months that 7 years of civil war..it was

> LIBERIA's example that TAUGHT ECOWAS that you cannot watch nor isolate

> this..the RUF is an offshoot of Charles Taylor's NPFL and just for a

> tip..Charles Taylor of Liberia loaned the AFRC, fighters and moral

> support

> in order to thwart the return (in his opinion) of Kabbah, a Mandinka

> and

> therefore, by his logic a secret supporter of Taylor rival Alhaji

> Kromah..it was NIGERIA's tough stance in ECOMOG and Abacha's whirlwind

> tour

> of ECOWAS capitals that kept the unity of ECOWAS stand on the Sierra

> Leone

> issue..I will let you draw your own conclusion but I am sure that had

> KOROMA succeeded..West Africa will see further destabilisation and

> breaking

> up along ethic lines, with an alliance of CRIMINAL leaders vs. the

> rest; in

> the interim forget any dreams of regional cooperation and

> development..Johny Paul Koroma even had a vision of Christ and short

> of

> declaring Sierra Leone a CHRISTIAN country..did everything to sharpen

> the

> diffrerence..between him and ALHAJI TEJAN KABBAH..this was the other

> dimension..of what was creeping into Sierra Leone and the

> sub-region..remember Taylor claimed that ECOMOG came about because

> then

> ECOWAS chairman Sir Dawda Jawara and his son Abass Bundu, ECOWAS

> secretary

> general (TAYLOR's words) were secretly helping ALHAJI KROMAH..again

> TAYLOR'S ENTHIC and RELIGIOUS CONSPIRACY..

> I refuse to accept also that when we collectively elect leaders and

> organs

> of civil government, any attempt to restore civil order is done for

> one

> man..no..the president is not one person but the embodiment of our

> will and

> desire for civil govt. under a set of accepted rules, ie

> constitutional

> rule.

> I cannot answer the question about Kabbah's feelings but urge you to

> review

> his CV and you will discover that Kabbah is not the typical

> power-hungry

> African leader but an accomplished person and a worthy example for us

> ..young aspiring Africans, (in the International or seeking

> International

> stature) and I remind you that Kabbah was elected by Sierra Leoneans

> after

> a hard fouht and won democracy and 90% of the civil service had

> refused the

> back to work order by the AFRC and defied and rejected the putschist

> so if

> Kabbah and the International had not taken this action, we would have

> betrayed the Sierra Leonean people..

> I am glad to report that as of 13th February, Freetown was in the

> hands of

> ecomog forces and the people were jubilating and celebrating with the

> junta

> and its apologists on the run..

> I am proud that for once AFRICANS have decided for AFRICANS..this was

> an

> ECOWAS decision supported by the OAU the UN and the international..in

> the

> words of Gen Abacha ..

> we Africans are tired of coups and do not want any more coups..

> like you I hope this holds true across the board and I find it hard to

> see

> how Abacha can reconcile Nigerians fighting and dying to restore

> democracy

> in Sierra Leone and denying them democracy at home...I expect Abacha

> to

> lead Nigeria to some form of democratic govt. by the end of the year

> as he

> promised. I suspect though that he (Abacha) will do a la Rawlings or

> Yaya

> Jammeh, ie, succeed himself; not the best but at least it helps ensure

> that

> there are no coups for a while, apparently the soldier-politicians are

> very

> good at securing State House (REALPOLITIK) and the State in the

> process

>

> I apologise for the long lecture but assure that I mean no insult

> except to

> show that we (Africans) have problems and more than anything we need

> to

> saved from the scourge of self-appointed and gun-toting leaders, we

> need

> some stability so that we can work out how best to develop our peoples

> and

> nations

> pmj in Banjul and supporting ecomog

> ----------

> > From:

> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> > Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa

> > Date: Tuesday, February 10, 1998 11:48 PM

> >

> > Gambia-Lers,

> > It is sad that the Nigerian-Led ECOMOG pound Freetown with artillery

>

> > shells and nobody knows the exact number of death toll. It must be

> > very serious. There was a report that about 50 people

> > trying to escape to neighboring Guinea drowned when their boat

> > capsized

> > Does it mean that if there is any coup again in

> > West Africa Nigeria will do the same.

> > Where is the OAU and what are they doing.

> > Where is the African Ladies Mission On Peace And Humanitarian

> Issues.

> > I am sure they have something to tell their husbands.

> > How does President Kabbah feel about the pounding of his country and

>

> > people, the thoundands of civilians fleeing, the unknown death toll

> > and those trap in the city. All for him one person to be back to

> > rule.

> > Is Abacha democratic enough to led ECOMAG to restore democracy

> > in Sierre Leone.

> > Lets pray for our people in Sierre Leone and may God rescue them

> > immediately.

> > Greetings

> > Matarr M. Jeng

> >

> > P/S Housainou, Your poem is just but great. Keep it up.

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 20:54:28 -0500

From: Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Happy belated val. day!

Message-ID: <71C35CDEBD9BD011865F00805FA6DA73269D89@WEB1>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



I hope none of the single ladies would become your valentine next year

simply because you are to become a chemist, they should find something

more important than a mere title...(just a thought)



Goodluck in your search!



Baboucarr Sillah

> -----Original Message-----

> From: Sambujang Kouyateh [SMTP:

> Sent: Sunday, February 15, 1998 2:27 PM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Happy belated val. day!

>

> What's up...what's up fellows??

>

> I hope all the love-birds in the house had a lot of fun yesterday. My

> woman and I had a big "fight" last night...not proud of it a bit. So,

> to

> the single ladies in the house, will you

>

> Be Mg V Al N Ti Ne next year?

>

> Soon to-be single Chemist,

> Sambujang.

>

>

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 15:48:03 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: UPDATE ON GAYE AND SILLAH

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Foroyaa" <

via Commit





It appears that some concerned persons are still under the notion that

Baboucarr Gaye and Ebrima Sillah are still under detention. It is our duty

to give you an update that Baboucarr and Ebrima are released.



Ebrima Sillah was released on saturday, 7 February, 1998 and has not been

charged. Baboucarr Gaye was released on the 8 February, 1998, then detained

again when he reported on bail, but subsequently released on Thursday, 12

February, 1998. He is charged for operating a radio station without

licence. We will give you a more detailed report in due course.







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 10:20:52 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Unwarranted letters

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Famara Demba wrote:

>

> List members,

>

> It is to my understanding that Malanding S. Jaiteh and Sailey Sey are both

> against unwarranted mails( personal mails) posted to this list. Therefore I

> would assume that their recent letters were unintentionally posted to the

> list. Is that right Folks? Correct me if I'm wrong please will you? I am

> pretty sure that most of the personal mails seen on this list were posted

> unintentionally. Mistakes are human and I hope we always learn from them.

>

> Thank you and keep hopes alive.

>

> Famara Demba,

> Columbus, Ohio.

I agree. personal mails should be directly sent to intended receipients

only since both parties have e mails.

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 01:42:39 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Gambia-L,



I wish to share the following response by Dr. Sulayman Nyang. I hope that

you find reading it worthwhile.



Thanks to all who responded, either privately or on this list.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

***********************************************************************



> Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 12:45:09 -0500 (EST)

> From: Sulayman Nyang <

> To: Modou Jallow <

> Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa

> In-Reply-To: <



From:



Thanks for your message informing us about the state of affairs in Sierra

Leone. I think Gambians should show interest in the state of affairs in

Sierra leone. I can give five reasons why we should show interest and

concern. The first reason is that many Gambians and persons of Gambian

descent now see Sierra leone as their adopted homeland.This Gambian

diaspora in Sierra leone is usually associated with our Serahuli

clansmen,but the Gambian presence is more diverse than that. The second

reason is that many Gambians are of Sierra Leone origin. The Krio (Aku) in

the Gambia originated in Sierra Leone. The decision of Lt. Governor

Rendall in the early 1800's to bring many Krios into the newly

created Bathurst settlement (now called Banjul) paved the way for the Krio

factor in Gambian history.Many Gambians have relatives and in-laws from

this important community of Gambians.Their contributions to Gambian

society range from the Agugu (Yoruba:Egungun), fufu and Akara to the Asobi

and Osusu. There are many other things to list. To do justice to the

subject one may have to write an essay on Gambian-Sierra Leonean Relations

in the Age of European Colonization. The third reason why Gambians should

show interest in Sierra Leone is that the peoples of Sierra Leone are part

ofthe West Sudan civilizations. Their ethnic groups are related to other

Gambian ethnics. The Mende, the Yalunka, the Sherbro, the Susu and the

Mandingo of that country are cousins to our people of the mande-speaking

group of West Africa. The same is true of the Fula, the Krio and the

Temne.The fourth reason why the Gambians should show interest in the state

of affairs in Sierra Leone lies in the common regional destiny that seems

to lump all the West African states in a circle of military violence. The

late Kwame Nkrumah warned the Africans of his generation to avoid the

pitfalls of disunity. He wrote and I quote from memory: " If we fail to

unite Africa will be plunged into the same condition as Latin America is

after one hundred years of political independence...We will be victims and

martyrs of neocolonialism." What the Ghanaian leader was saying is that

the military coup detat would become as common place in Africa as it was

(then) in Latin America. Africans should study the history of coup detats

in Latin America and identify the factors and forces responsible for the

elimination of the military coup detat in that hemisphere's political

life. Since the Gambians have also gone through the agony of a military

coup, it would be politically naive not to think the unthinkable. once

upon a time the Sierra leoneans thought that the political volcano

rocking other African states could not destabilize their peaceful way of

life. Those who are seriously interested in the stability of the region,

cannot ignore the threat to regional and local peace in any of the

countries. The fifth and last reason why Gambians should pay attention to

the state of affairs in Sierra Leone, lies in the fact that Sierra Leone

has set many precedents for Africa. Let me list a few of them for your

reflection and comment.The first precedent from the land the Portuguese

called Sierra Leone, took place in 1967, when the late Siaka Stevens was

elected to replace Prime Minister Albert Margai. This was certainly

unprecedented in African politics . It took place at a time when the

single party system was the order of the day.Since then the Sierra Leone

example has been followed only in Mauretius and Zambia.The second

precedent is the fact that the military in Sierra Leone carried out a coup

detat and returned Siaka Stevens back to power, following the coup detats

of Lansana Musa and Commander Juxson Smith respectively. The third

precedent from Sierra Leone is the fact that this is the only African

country whose civilian president decided to groom a military officer to

succeed him.This is the Stevens-Momoh deal which blurred the lines of

demarcation between the civilian politicians and the military

establishment in Sierra leone. If the Nigerian forces dislodged the ruling

junta in Freetown, Sierra leone would set another political precedent in

Africa. Here we witness an unprecedented spectacle of one military force

taking action against another in the name of restoring civilian rule in

Sierra Leone. What is unprecedented is the fact that the the

democratically elected civilian ruler to be restored is being restored by

an external force (Nigeria)at a time when that very military power is the

target of pro-democracy forces in Nigeria and elsewhere. The Nigerian

intervention is certainly not unprecedented.The activities of the

Senegalese army in the Gambia , following the Kukoi Samba Sanyang

abortive coup detat in July 1981 and the French army in the restoration of

Gabonese President Leon Mba in 1963 provide interesting constrasts for

students of African politics. I hope you will find this informative and

provocative.Let me hear from you.

Sulayman S. Nyang

Howard University









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 14:30:27 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Prof.!

What more could we say?! Thanks a ton for the refresher and keep

up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!

-----Original Message-----

From: Modou Jallow <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Monday, February 16, 1998 3:40 PM

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)





>Gambia-L,

>

>I wish to share the following response by Dr. Sulayman Nyang. I hope that

>you find reading it worthwhile.

>

>Thanks to all who responded, either privately or on this list.

>

>Regards,

>Moe S. Jallow

>***********************************************************************

>

>> Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 12:45:09 -0500 (EST)

>> From: Sulayman Nyang <

>> To: Modou Jallow <

>> Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa

>> In-Reply-To: <

>

>From:

>

>Thanks for your message informing us about the state of affairs in Sierra

>Leone. I think Gambians should show interest in the state of affairs in

>Sierra leone. I can give five reasons why we should show interest and

>concern. The first reason is that many Gambians and persons of Gambian

>descent now see Sierra leone as their adopted homeland.This Gambian

>diaspora in Sierra leone is usually associated with our Serahuli

>clansmen,but the Gambian presence is more diverse than that. The second

>reason is that many Gambians are of Sierra Leone origin. The Krio (Aku) in

>the Gambia originated in Sierra Leone. The decision of Lt. Governor

>Rendall in the early 1800's to bring many Krios into the newly

>created Bathurst settlement (now called Banjul) paved the way for the Krio

>factor in Gambian history.Many Gambians have relatives and in-laws from

>this important community of Gambians.Their contributions to Gambian

>society range from the Agugu (Yoruba:Egungun), fufu and Akara to the Asobi

>and Osusu. There are many other things to list. To do justice to the

>subject one may have to write an essay on Gambian-Sierra Leonean Relations

>in the Age of European Colonization. The third reason why Gambians should

>show interest in Sierra Leone is that the peoples of Sierra Leone are part

>ofthe West Sudan civilizations. Their ethnic groups are related to other

>Gambian ethnics. The Mende, the Yalunka, the Sherbro, the Susu and the

>Mandingo of that country are cousins to our people of the mande-speaking

>group of West Africa. The same is true of the Fula, the Krio and the

>Temne.The fourth reason why the Gambians should show interest in the state

>of affairs in Sierra Leone lies in the common regional destiny that seems

>to lump all the West African states in a circle of military violence. The

>late Kwame Nkrumah warned the Africans of his generation to avoid the

>pitfalls of disunity. He wrote and I quote from memory: " If we fail to

>unite Africa will be plunged into the same condition as Latin America is

>after one hundred years of political independence...We will be victims and

>martyrs of neocolonialism." What the Ghanaian leader was saying is that

>the military coup detat would become as common place in Africa as it was

>(then) in Latin America. Africans should study the history of coup detats

>in Latin America and identify the factors and forces responsible for the

>elimination of the military coup detat in that hemisphere's political

>life. Since the Gambians have also gone through the agony of a military

>coup, it would be politically naive not to think the unthinkable. once

>upon a time the Sierra leoneans thought that the political volcano

>rocking other African states could not destabilize their peaceful way of

>life. Those who are seriously interested in the stability of the region,

>cannot ignore the threat to regional and local peace in any of the

>countries. The fifth and last reason why Gambians should pay attention to

>the state of affairs in Sierra Leone, lies in the fact that Sierra Leone

>has set many precedents for Africa. Let me list a few of them for your

>reflection and comment.The first precedent from the land the Portuguese

>called Sierra Leone, took place in 1967, when the late Siaka Stevens was

>elected to replace Prime Minister Albert Margai. This was certainly

>unprecedented in African politics . It took place at a time when the

>single party system was the order of the day.Since then the Sierra Leone

>example has been followed only in Mauretius and Zambia.The second

>precedent is the fact that the military in Sierra Leone carried out a coup

>detat and returned Siaka Stevens back to power, following the coup detats

>of Lansana Musa and Commander Juxson Smith respectively. The third

>precedent from Sierra Leone is the fact that this is the only African

>country whose civilian president decided to groom a military officer to

>succeed him.This is the Stevens-Momoh deal which blurred the lines of

>demarcation between the civilian politicians and the military

>establishment in Sierra leone. If the Nigerian forces dislodged the ruling

>junta in Freetown, Sierra leone would set another political precedent in

>Africa. Here we witness an unprecedented spectacle of one military force

>taking action against another in the name of restoring civilian rule in

>Sierra Leone. What is unprecedented is the fact that the the

>democratically elected civilian ruler to be restored is being restored by

>an external force (Nigeria)at a time when that very military power is the

>target of pro-democracy forces in Nigeria and elsewhere. The Nigerian

>intervention is certainly not unprecedented.The activities of the

>Senegalese army in the Gambia , following the Kukoi Samba Sanyang

>abortive coup detat in July 1981 and the French army in the restoration of

>Gabonese President Leon Mba in 1963 provide interesting constrasts for

>students of African politics. I hope you will find this informative and

>provocative.Let me hear from you.

>Sulayman S. Nyang

>Howard University

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 04:10:39 PST

From: "Omar Gibba" <

To:

Subject: New member!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Could you please add Mr. Musa sise to the Gambial-l. His e-mail address

is:

sis0909r@uel.ac.uk

Thank you very much for your cooperation,



Peace!



Omar Jibba (o.J)



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 14:09:19 +0100

From: "Housainou Taal" <

To:

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii









Dr. Nyang,



Your posting is very well done and so insightful! I found the book, "

Agrarian Question and Reformism in Latin America" a good peice to read on

this subject. The author, Alain de Janvry (1981) was my college tutor and

can be contacted for further reference by those who want to pursue this

subject further. His address is as follows:

Prof. Alain de Janvry

Gianini Hall

University of Califiornia-Berkeley,

Berkeley, California 94720, U.S.A.



Regards, Housainou









(Modou Jallow) on 16-02-98 07:42:39



Please respond to



To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

cc: (bcc: Housainou Taal/OD/WFP)

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)









Gambia-L,

I wish to share the following response by Dr. Sulayman Nyang. I hope that

you find reading it worthwhile.

Thanks to all who responded, either privately or on this list.

Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

***********************************************************************

> Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 12:45:09 -0500 (EST)

> From: Sulayman Nyang <

> To: Modou Jallow <

> Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa

> In-Reply-To: <

From:

Thanks for your message informing us about the state of affairs in Sierra

Leone. I think Gambians should show interest in the state of affairs in

Sierra leone. I can give five reasons why we should show interest and

concern. The first reason is that many Gambians and persons of Gambian

descent now see Sierra leone as their adopted homeland.This Gambian

diaspora in Sierra leone is usually associated with our Serahuli

clansmen,but the Gambian presence is more diverse than that. The second

reason is that many Gambians are of Sierra Leone origin. The Krio (Aku) in

the Gambia originated in Sierra Leone. The decision of Lt. Governor

Rendall in the early 1800's to bring many Krios into the newly

created Bathurst settlement (now called Banjul) paved the way for the Krio

factor in Gambian history.Many Gambians have relatives and in-laws from

this important community of Gambians.Their contributions to Gambian

society range from the Agugu (Yoruba:Egungun), fufu and Akara to the Asobi

and Osusu. There are many other things to list. To do justice to the

subject one may have to write an essay on Gambian-Sierra Leonean Relations

in the Age of European Colonization. The third reason why Gambians should

show interest in Sierra Leone is that the peoples of Sierra Leone are part

ofthe West Sudan civilizations. Their ethnic groups are related to other

Gambian ethnics. The Mende, the Yalunka, the Sherbro, the Susu and the

Mandingo of that country are cousins to our people of the mande-speaking

group of West Africa. The same is true of the Fula, the Krio and the

Temne.The fourth reason why the Gambians should show interest in the state

of affairs in Sierra Leone lies in the common regional destiny that seems

to lump all the West African states in a circle of military violence. The

late Kwame Nkrumah warned the Africans of his generation to avoid the

pitfalls of disunity. He wrote and I quote from memory: " If we fail to

unite Africa will be plunged into the same condition as Latin America is

after one hundred years of political independence...We will be victims and

martyrs of neocolonialism." What the Ghanaian leader was saying is that

the military coup detat would become as common place in Africa as it was

(then) in Latin America. Africans should study the history of coup detats

in Latin America and identify the factors and forces responsible for the

elimination of the military coup detat in that hemisphere's political

life. Since the Gambians have also gone through the agony of a military

coup, it would be politically naive not to think the unthinkable. once

upon a time the Sierra leoneans thought that the political volcano

rocking other African states could not destabilize their peaceful way of

life. Those who are seriously interested in the stability of the region,

cannot ignore the threat to regional and local peace in any of the

countries. The fifth and last reason why Gambians should pay attention to

the state of affairs in Sierra Leone, lies in the fact that Sierra Leone

has set many precedents for Africa. Let me list a few of them for your

reflection and comment.The first precedent from the land the Portuguese

called Sierra Leone, took place in 1967, when the late Siaka Stevens was

elected to replace Prime Minister Albert Margai. This was certainly

unprecedented in African politics . It took place at a time when the

single party system was the order of the day.Since then the Sierra Leone

example has been followed only in Mauretius and Zambia.The second

precedent is the fact that the military in Sierra Leone carried out a coup

detat and returned Siaka Stevens back to power, following the coup detats

of Lansana Musa and Commander Juxson Smith respectively. The third

precedent from Sierra Leone is the fact that this is the only African

country whose civilian president decided to groom a military officer to

succeed him.This is the Stevens-Momoh deal which blurred the lines of

demarcation between the civilian politicians and the military

establishment in Sierra leone. If the Nigerian forces dislodged the ruling

junta in Freetown, Sierra leone would set another political precedent in

Africa. Here we witness an unprecedented spectacle of one military force

taking action against another in the name of restoring civilian rule in

Sierra Leone. What is unprecedented is the fact that the the

democratically elected civilian ruler to be restored is being restored by

an external force (Nigeria)at a time when that very military power is the

target of pro-democracy forces in Nigeria and elsewhere. The Nigerian

intervention is certainly not unprecedented.The activities of the

Senegalese army in the Gambia , following the Kukoi Samba Sanyang

abortive coup detat in July 1981 and the French army in the restoration of

Gabonese President Leon Mba in 1963 provide interesting constrasts for

students of African politics. I hope you will find this informative and

provocative.Let me hear from you.

Sulayman S. Nyang

Howard University



















------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 09:21:44 -0500

From: "Mambuna Bojang" <

To:

Subject: CAF results

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------F820BE6A42F1C010DAF24757"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------F820BE6A42F1C010DAF24757

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I think some of you might be interested in this. Have a great day.

God Speed!!

Pa-Mambuna, the Bluegrass state.



--------------F820BE6A42F1C010DAF24757

Content-Type: application/x-perl; name="caf.pl"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit

Content-Disposition: inline; filename="caf.pl"





<html>

<head>

<meta http-equiv="Content-Type"

content="text/html; charset=iso-8859-1">

<title>Latest Results</title>

<meta name="FORMATTER" content="Microsoft FrontPage 2.0">

</head>

<body stylesrc="compet.htm" background="../images/logo225.jpg"

bgcolor="#FFFFFF">



<p><img src="../images/title_latest_results.gif" width="233"

height="91"></p>

<p>

<pre>

<font color="#000080">

16,2.98, PRELIMINARY ROUND RESULTS OF CAF INTER CLUBS COMPETITIONS

THE SEVENTH CAF CUP 1998

No Match 1st leg 2nd leg

1-2. *APR(Rwanda)/Asmara Beer(Eritrea) Rwa,3-0 Eri,0-0

3-4. Anges de Fatima (Central Africa)/*Atletico Malabo (Eq. Guinea) Anges disq.

Dates : Match 1: 30.31.01.98 - 1.02.98. Match 2: 13.14.15.02.98



THE 24TH AFRICAN CUP OF CUP WINNERS 1998

No Match 1stleg 2ndleg

1-2. Wolaita Tusssaa (Ethiopia)/*Red Sea (Eritrea) Eth,0-2 Eri,3-3

3-4. *Dragons (Benin) / Gazelle (Tchad) Ben,4-1 Tch,2-2

5-6. *Notwane (Botswana) / Bantu (Lesotho) Bot,4-1 Les,4-0

7-8. *Tanzania Stars (Tanzania)/Bata Bullets (Malawi) Tan,3-1 Maw,2-2

9-10. *Rwanda FC (Rwanda / St. Louis (Seychelles) Rwa,6-1 Sey,1-0

11-12. V. club (Congo)/T.P. UCSA de Bangui (Central Africa) V. club withdr. & UCSA disq. For financial arrears

13-14. Vital'O (Burundi)/Sony El Nguema (Eq. Guinea) Bur,2-1 postp.1 week

Dates : 30.31.01.98 - 1.02.98 13.14.15.02.98



THE SECOND CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 1998

No Match 1stleg 2ndleg

1-2. St. Michel Utd. (Seychelles)/*Coffee (Ethiopia) Sey,1-0 Eth,1-8

3-4. Rayon Sport (Rwanda) / Maniema (Burundi) Ben,6-1

5-6. *Telecom Wanderers (Malawi) / BDF X1 (Botswana) Maw,3-0 Bot,1-1

7-8. Mbabane Swallows (Swazland)/*Defence Force (Lesotho) Swa,1-4 Les,0-2

9-10. Medlaw Megbi (Eritrea) / *Utalii (Kenya) Eri,0-1 Ken,0-1

11-12. St. Louisienne (Réunion) / *Sunrise (Mauritius) Reu,1-2 Mri,1-2

13-14. *Desportivo (Equatorial Guinea) / Munisport (Congo)Munisport withdr.

15-16. Wallidan (Gambia) / *Douanes (Senegal) Gam,0-0 Sen,0-2

17-18. *Mogas 90 (Benin) / East End Lions (Sierra Leone) SLE withdrew

19-20. Tempete Mocaf (Central Africa)/*Tourbillon (Tchad) Tempete disq.

Dates : 1st leg: 30.31.01.98 - 1.02.98. 2nd leg: 13.14.15.02.98

Countires marked with * are the ones qualified for the next round.





The 21st African Cup of Nations:



Group A

Date Time GMT Venue Match # Result

Feb 7 - 16h00 Stade du 4 août 1. Burkina Faso / Cameroon 0-1

Feb 8 - 20h00 Stade Municipal 4. Algeria / Guinea 0-1

Feb 11 - 15h00 Stade Municipal 9. Cameroon / Guinea 2-2

20h00 Stade du 4 août 11. Burkina Faso / Algeria 2-1

Feb 15 - 16h00 Stade du 4 août 17. Burkina Faso / Guinea 1-0

16h00 Stade Municipal 18. Cameroon / Algeria 2-1



CLASSIFICATION

Pl W L D GF GA Pts

Cameroon 3 2 0 1 5 3 7

Burkina Faso 3 2 1 0 3 2 6

Guinea 3 1 1 1 3 3 4

Algeria 3 0 3 0 2 5 0



Group B

Date Time GMT Venue Match # Result

Feb 9 - 16h00 Stade Municipal 5. Togo / DR Congo 1-2

20h30 Stade du 4 août 7. Ghana / Tunisia 2-0

Feb 12 - 16h00 Stade Municipal 12. Tunisia / DR Congo 2-1

20h30 Stade du 4 août 14. Ghana / Togo 1-2

Feb 16 - 17h00 Stade du 4 août 19. Ghana / DR Congo

17h00 Stade Municipal 20. Tunisia / Togo



CLASSIFICATION

Pl W L D GF GA Pts

Ghana 2 1 1 0 3 2 3

DR Congo 2 1 1 0 3 3 3

Togo 2 1 1 0 3 3 3

Tunisia 2 1 1 0 2 3 3



Group C

Date Time GMT Venue Match # Result

Feb 8 - 15h00 Stade Omnisport 2. South Africa / Angola 0-0

18h00 Stade Omnisport 3. C. d'Ivoire / Namibia 4-3

Feb 11 - 17h15 Stade Omnisport 10. South Africa / C. d'Ivoire 1-1

Feb 12 - 18h15 Stade Omnisport 13. Angola / Namibia 3-3

Feb 16 - 20h00 Stade Municipal 21. C. d'Ivoire / Angola

20h00 Stade Omnisport 22. South Africa / Namibia



CLASSIFICATION

Pl W L D GF GA Pts

C. d'Ivoire 2 1 0 1 5 4 4

Angola 2 0 0 2 3 3 2

South Africa 2 0 0 2 1 1 2

Namibia 2 0 1 1 6 7 1



Group D

Date Time GMT Venue Match # Result

Feb 9 - 18h15 Stade Omnisport 6. Zambia / Morocco 1-1

Feb 10 - 18h00 Stade Omnisport 8. Egypt / Mozambique 2-0

Feb 13 - 17h00 Stade Omnisport 15. Zambia / Egypt 0-4

20h00 Stade Omnisport 16. Morocco / Mozambique 3-0

Feb 17 - 16h00 Stade Omnisport 23. Zambia / Mozambique

16h00 Stade Municipal 24. Egypt / Morocco



CLASSIFICATION

Pl W L D GF GA Pts

Egypt 2 2 0 0 6 0 6

Morocco 2 1 0 1 4 1 4

Zambia 2 0 1 1 1 5 1

Mozambique 2 0 2 0 0 5 0



Quarterfinals

Date Time GMT Venue Match # Result

Feb 20 - 16h00 Stade Omnisport 25. Cameroon / runner-up B

Feb 21 - 16h00 Stade du 4 août 26. Winner B / Burkina Faso

20h00 Stade Municipal 27. Winner C / runners-up D

Feb 22 - 16h00 Stade Municipal 28. Winner D / runner-up C



Semifinals

Date Time GMT Venue Match # Result

Feb 25 - 16h00 Stade du 4 août 29. Winner 25 / Winner 28

20h00 Stade Omnisport 30. Winner 26 / Winner 27



Third-place

Date Time GMT Venue Match # Result

Feb 27 - 16h00 Stade Municipal 31. Loser 29 / Loser 30



Final

Date Time GMT Venue Match # Result

Feb 28 - 16h00 Stade du 4 août 32. Winner 29 / Winner 30



Stadiums: Ouagadougou: Stade du 4 août, Stade Municipal. Bobo Dioulasso: Stade Omnisport



</font>

</pre>

</p>

<!--webbot bot="Include" u-include="sign.htm" tag="BODY" startspan -->



<p align="center"><br>

</p>

<div align="center"><center>



<table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="200">

<tr>

<td width="50%"><a href="../index.htm" target="_top"><img

src="../images/caf_home.gif" border="0" width="70"

height="45"></a></td>

<td align="right" width="50%"><a href="../search.htm"><img

src="../images/search1.gif" border="0" width="70"

height="45"></a></td>

</tr>

</table>

</center></div>



<p align="center"><br>

<img src="../images/cafbar2.jpg" width="600" height="8"></p>

<div align="center"><center>



<table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0" width="300">

<tr>

<td align="center" width="100%"><a

href="http://www.mideastnet.com"><font size="1"><img

src="../images/midlogo.gif" align="absmiddle" border="0"

width="50" height="50"></font></a><font size="2"><strong><br>

</strong></font><font color="#0000A0" size="1"

face="Arial"><strong>Copyright 1997</strong></font><font

size="2"><strong> </strong></font><a

href="http://www.mideastnet.com"><font color="#0000FF"

size="2" face="Arial"><strong>MidEast Net</strong></font></a><font

color="#0000A0" size="1" face="Arial"><strong> all rights

Reserved</strong></font><font size="1" face="Arial"><strong>.</strong></font></td>

</tr>

</table>

</center></div>



<p align="center"><br>

</p>

<!--webbot bot="Include" endspan i-checksum="24347" -->

</body>

</html>



--------------F820BE6A42F1C010DAF24757--





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 11:32:13 PST

From: "latjor ndow" <

To:

Subject: leadership conference

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Greetings:

Here is an update on the conference. The past week has been very

promising and productive. A large segment of the D.C. community has

embraced the need for a conference and have begun contributing

significantly to its success. I hope this is reflected in the emerging

format. The principal speakers, facilitators etc. will be posted

shortly. Meanwhile, please send your input and inform others about the

conference.

LatJor

+++++++++++++

LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE



MEETING THE CHALLENGES OF THE 21ST CENTURY



HOWARD UNIVERSITY

BLACKBURN CENTER

2:30 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

SATURDAY FEB. 21ST, 1998



You are cordially invited to participate in a Leadership Conference to

define the mission, goals, objectives, and plans for the establishment

of a Global Gambian Association.



CONTEXT



The establishment of such an association is based on the expressed

interest of the gambian community for the development of an integrated

and cohesive community that is self-reliant and productive in:



(a) meeting the economic, socio-cultural and professional needs of

gambians overseas;

(b) making a sustained and valuable contribution to the development of

The Gambia, and

(c) meeting the challenges of the 21st century and their impact on The

Gambia and Gambians.



Currently there exists numerous small organizations addressing diverse

specific needs of the Gambian community. The Global Association would

validate these organizations while seeking to address cross-cutting

needs.



CONFERENCE AGENDA



1. Registration and Open Space/Open Market Dialogue

2. Plenary - Challenges of the 21st century

3. Concurrent sessions (set 1)

4. Plenary discussion

5. Concurrent sessions (set 2)

6. Plenary session

7. Closure and Next Steps (introduction of:

(a) Policy and Strategic Planning Group

(to compile information, analyze and finalize for action)

(b) Other groups to form to be based on the deliverables from the

Policy and Strategic Planning Group.)



Concurrent sessions



a) The Global Association: Mission, Goals, Guiding Principles,

Membership;

b) Human Resource Development and Management (Education, Training and

Professionalism, Health and Social Protection)

c) Knowledge Generation and Dissemination - Building the Learning

Community

d) Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Development

e) Economic and Financial Management

f) Managing an effective and sustainable Gambian association -

What works, What does not work, What principles to apply,

What structures, How to enhance partnership, commitment and

ownership.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 14:48:04 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.96.980216144450.3174A-100000@vampire>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



List managers,

Could you please Fatou Jobe to the list? Her email address is

Thanks.



---------

Anna Secka

secka@cse.bridgeport.edu

asecka@softcrafters.com







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 17:44:45 -0500

From: "Moe S. Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Test

Message-ID: <



This is just a test. Please disregard.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 17:45:40 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

via Commit





In response to Paul's enquiry:



> How much are the plots selling for?



A follow up enquiry was made with the Corporation earlier today and the

following information may also be of interest:



==========================

Dimension Price (Dalasis)



18 X 25 45,000



20 X 25 50,000



25 X 25 55,000

=========================

E&OE



The approx. Mid-Market exchange rate as at today is $1 = Dal 10.2



Regards to all.

Archi





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 19:39:34 -0500

From: "Amadou L. Fall" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: CAF results

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi All,

For those of you with a sound card, speakers and a fast modem

(i.e., 14Kbps or greater) check out this site -

listen to live broadcast of the BBC and many other radio stations. You will

need RealAudio, but the site has a link to download the program.

I was just listening to the results for the African Cup of Nations,

news about Sierra Leone and Africa...



Enjoy!!!



Amadou Fall



----------

> From: Mambuna Bojang <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: CAF results

> Date: Monday, February 16, 1998 9:21 AM

>

> I think some of you might be interested in this. Have a great day.

> God Speed!!

> Pa-Mambuna, the Bluegrass state.

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 20:50:36 -0800

From: Paul <

To: <

Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 05:45 PM 2/16/98 -0000, you wrote:

>

Thank you Archi for the information.

Paul.



Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

> via Commit

>

>

>In response to Paul's enquiry:

>

>> How much are the plots selling for?

>

>A follow up enquiry was made with the Corporation earlier today and the

>following information may also be of interest:

>

>==========================

>Dimension Price (Dalasis)

>

>18 X 25 45,000

>

>20 X 25 50,000

>

>25 X 25 55,000

>=========================

>E&OE

>

>The approx. Mid-Market exchange rate as at today is $1 = Dal 10.2

>

>Regards to all.

>Archi

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 01:30:32 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Subscription

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Dear List Managers,

Can you please subscribe Nicolas Fresh to the list. His E-mail

address is



Thanks.

Alasana.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 02:28:31 -0400 (AST)

From:

Subject: Responsible e-mailing

Message-ID: <



Some thoughts on the recent concern about misdirected mail:



It only takes a couple of seconds to verify who you're

sending mail to after hitting that REPLY button. Sure

enough you can forget to check, but then I guess that's

where responsibility steps in. It is also worth the while

to learn a bit more about the e-mail software you use;

certain configurable options usually let you tailor your

environment to your convenience, which can sometimes help

prevent ostensibly careless mistakes. Be paranoid, because

the next time you inadvertently send personal mail to some

300 people, it may be more--much more--than just a "hello,

how are you" message...



The issue of learning more about the software tools you

use goes beyond just your e-mail software. The list

processor that drives this mailing list is another tool

worth finding more about. Just send a subjectless message

with "help" as the only word in the body of the message to

<

it can be to do certain things, or that they can be done

at all. You can, for instance, search the gambia-l archives,

over several months, by keyword--useful if you were

temporarily unsubscribed and wanted to know what was

discussed about a particular topic while you were away.



Finally, a few suggestions I guess might fall under the

category of e-mail etiquette:



1. Avoid sending attachments with your e-mail. Not all e-mail

clients understand HTML formatted documents, and certainly

not all word processors know M$ Word. Worse yet, some

just don't know how to handle attachments. It is the

general consensus that computer viruses (virii ?) cannot

be spread through e-mail, but attachments are just one

way a malicious individual (or prankster, as the case may

be) can send trojans galloping into your 'pooter.



2. Explicitly terminate your end-of-lines with the <RETURN> /

<ENTER> key. What happens is that some editors would

wrap your text around for you while you compose a message

but wouldn't necessarily include the proper characters to

let other e-mail clients know to end the line there. So

a reader can literally receive a message that is a single

long, very long, line. Believe me, it can be a pain in the

butt! On the same token, don't write very long lines

because someone might want to quote your message in their

reply and when the ">" character is prepended to the lines

of your message, it produces all sorts of messed up formats.



3. If you reply to specific portions of a message and

have to quote them, just do so where necessary. If you just

reply to praise a piece or say thanks, I doubt if it is

really necessary to include the entire 20 or so lines.

Chances are, whoever is interested in what you have to say

about it already has the original message. If you don't

know how to include portions of a message in your reply,

well maybe this is the time to "learn a bit more about your

e-mail software". Some good places to start are "Help",

"Options", "Preferences"... Get my drift? ;-)



And a question to the maintainers of the list, who, incidentally,

are doing such a great job: is there some form of introduction to

the list sent to newly subscribed members? I think this question

was raised earlier. A short message with a brief description

of Gambia-l and a summary of a few useful commands understood

by the list processor would sure go a long way. Some new members have

to chill for a while to get a feel for the nature of discussions on

the list before they contribute or even send in an introduction.

This is OK but first impressions do last and if a member joined

at the wrong time, well...



Er, did I forget to say that any opinions that might have been

raised in this message are humbly mine, and are thus not

necessarily entirely true? :-)



Many thanks.



Cherno Waka Jagne,

Halifax





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 02:07:00 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Subject: Gambians to form a financial Investment firm.

Date: February 17,1998

Sender:





Greeting or Salam brother s and Sisters:



The Gambian organization in Atlanta is testing a investment club that can lead

to major financial institution to the Alanta Gambian community.

Gambians all over the world should joint an financial investment club for

better

tomorrow. F.Y.I



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 08:06:57 -0500

From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <

To:

Subject: Sierra Leone

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Gambia-l:



as Nyang mentioned, many of us have ties of some kind to Sierra Leone.

My grandfather, Ernest Scattred, emigrated to the Gambia from Sierra

Leone.



Amadou SJ



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 15:09:27 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: SV: leadership conference

Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3DE@DKDIFS02>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Congratulation in organizing this conference. Sorry that I can not just

fly in from Denmark. From outside it looks very fine, but also very

ambitious, to come around the subjects within an hour or so, even you

have fine lectures or speakers. My experiences are from NGO-sessions

over the years. As I know you gambians, it will demand a very tough

discipline, which I do hope you all will accept. I wish all of of you

"good luck", and look forward to hear more about it. Asbj=F8rn Nordam



> ----------

> Fra: latjor ndow[SMTP:

> Svar til:

> Sendt: 16. februar 1998 20:32

> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Emne: leadership conference

>=20

> Greetings:

> Here is an update on the conference. The past week has been very=20

> promising and productive. A large segment of the D.C. community has=20

> embraced the need for a conference and have begun contributing=20

> significantly to its success. I hope this is reflected in the =

emerging

>=20

> format. The principal speakers, facilitators etc. will be posted=20

> shortly. Meanwhile, please send your input and inform others about =

the

>=20

> conference.

> LatJor

> +++++++++++++

> LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

>=20

> MEETING THE CHALLENGES OF THE 21ST CENTURY

>=20

> HOWARD UNIVERSITY

> BLACKBURN CENTER

> 2:30 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

> SATURDAY FEB. 21ST, 1998

>=20

> You are cordially invited to participate in a Leadership Conference =

to

>=20

> define the mission, goals, objectives, and plans for the =

establishment

>=20

> of a Global Gambian Association.

>=20

> CONTEXT

>=20

> The establishment of such an association is based on the expressed=20

> interest of the gambian community for the development of an =

integrated

>=20

> and cohesive community that is self-reliant and productive in:

>=20

> (a) meeting the economic, socio-cultural and professional needs of

>=20

> gambians overseas;

> (b) making a sustained and valuable contribution to the development =

of

>=20

> The Gambia, and

> (c) meeting the challenges of the 21st century and their impact on =

The

>=20

> Gambia and Gambians.

>=20

> Currently there exists numerous small organizations addressing =

diverse

>=20

> specific needs of the Gambian community. The Global Association would =



> validate these organizations while seeking to address cross-cutting=20

> needs.

>=20

> CONFERENCE AGENDA

>=20

> 1. Registration and Open Space/Open Market Dialogue

> 2. Plenary - Challenges of the 21st century

> 3. Concurrent sessions (set 1)

> 4. Plenary discussion

> 5. Concurrent sessions (set 2)

> 6. Plenary session

> 7. Closure and Next Steps (introduction of:

> (a) Policy and Strategic Planning Group=20

> (to compile information, analyze and finalize for action)

> (b) Other groups to form to be based on the deliverables from =

the

>=20

> Policy and Strategic Planning Group.)

>=20

> Concurrent sessions

>=20

> a) The Global Association: Mission, Goals, Guiding Principles,

>=20

> Membership;

> b) Human Resource Development and Management (Education, Training and =



> Professionalism, Health and Social Protection)

> c) Knowledge Generation and Dissemination - Building the Learning

>=20

> Community

> d) Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Development

> e) Economic and Financial Management

> f) Managing an effective and sustainable Gambian association -=20

> What works, What does not work, What principles to apply,=20

> What structures, How to enhance partnership, commitment and =20

> ownership.

>=20

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 11:57:35 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Archie,



Please excuse my ignorance, but are these measurements in yards, meters ? And

l do hope sincerely that these are not feet.



Jabou

In a message dated 2/16/98 7:39:19 PM, you wrote:



<<Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <



via Commit











In response to Paul's enquiry:







> How much are the plots selling for?







A follow up enquiry was made with the Corporation earlier today and the



following information may also be of interest:







==========================



Dimension Price (Dalasis)







18 X 25 45,000







20 X 25 50,000







25 X 25 55,000



=========================



E&OE







The approx. Mid-Market exchange rate as at today is $1 = Dal 10.2







Regards to all.



Archi











----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

Return-Path: <

Received: from relay12.mail.aol.com (relay12.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.12]) by

air07.mail.aol.com (v38.1) with SMTP; Mon, 16 Feb 1998 19:39:18 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.1])

by relay12.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

with ESMTP id TAA28642;

Mon, 16 Feb 1998 19:39:12 -0500 (EST)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP

id QAA01398; Mon, 16 Feb 1998 16:39:02 -0800

Received: from mxu3.u.washington.edu (mxu3.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.7])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP

id QAA17730 for <

16:38:46 -0800

Received: from mail1.sn.no (

by mxu3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTP

id QAA18403 for <

-0800

Received: from mail2.sn.no (

(8.8.6/8.8.6/sol5)

with ESMTP id <BAA23522> for <

01:38:21 +0100 (MET)

Received: from mail2.sn.no (t6o203p20.telia.com [195.204.221.80]) by

mail2.sn.no (8.8.6/8.8.6/sol5)

with SMTP id <BAA23942> for <

01:20:31 +0100 (MET)

Received: from pcgroup (149.212.100.74) by south.commit.gm

(EMWAC SMTPRS 0.81) with SMTP id <

Mon, 16 Feb 1998 17:50:38 +0000

Message-Id: <

Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 17:45:40 -0000

Reply-To: <

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-

l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

X-To: <

X-MSMail-Priority: Normal

X-Priority: 3

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



>>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 17:36:33 +0000 (GMT)

From: "B.M.Jones" <

To:

Cc: GAMBIA-L: ;

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



I would like to thank Dr. Nyang as usual, for his brilliant

exposition on Sierra Leone and also for educating me a

little bit about my history and roots as i am a creole and

my great grand father emigrated from Glouster in Sierra

Leone to Gambia.



Apart from the points already mentioned by him, I would

also like to re-echo that every Gambian should take

interest of what is happening in the sub region. Sierra

Leone have trained hundreds of Gambians incluing four SOS

in the current government. There are so many professionals

from Sierra Leone in Banjul, some of whom are helping out

at the RVH and schools. I hang out with some who are highly

trained lawyers,accountants and engineers and these people

have been displaced from their own homeland. These are some

of the repercussions of internal turmoil in a country.



However, BRAVO to Ecomog for solving an African problem.

Some people are criticizing Nigeria because of its military

government but let's look at the counterfactual, if Nigeria

had not taken the lead and intervened in Sierra Leone and

used force on Johnny Koroma who was not manly enough to

stand up and fight but decided to "chicken out" and is now

seeking political asylum - (so much for his bravery), the

Sierra Leonian masses would still be suffering. At least

the professionals and others can now return home and start

the rebuilding process of their shattered economy which is

going to be a difficult and uphill task. Their ministry of

Finance has was burnt and flattened to the ground and the

Central Bank was bombed by those irresponsible rebels.



Another lesson that Aficans can derive from this is that we

need African solutions to African problems. It is alright

for the UN to condemn the military junta, so what!

condemnnation does not bring about changes, action does and

it has worked in Sierra Leone where a democratic elected

government will once again take its righful place at the

helm of affairs.



cheers

Basil



On Tue, 17 Feb 1998 08:06:57 -0500 "A. Scattred Janneh"

<



> Gambia-l:

>

> as Nyang mentioned, many of us have ties of some kind to Sierra Leone.

> My grandfather, Ernest Scattred, emigrated to the Gambia from Sierra

> Leone.

>

> Amadou SJ



----------------------

B.M.Jones

B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 13:14:51 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SV: leadership conference

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Asbjørn Nordam wrote:

>

> Congratulation in organizing this conference. Sorry that I can not just

> fly in from Denmark. From outside it looks very fine, but also very

> ambitious, to come around the subjects within an hour or so, even you

> have fine lectures or speakers. My experiences are from NGO-sessions

> over the years. As I know you gambians, it will demand a very tough

> discipline, which I do hope you all will accept. I wish all of of you

> "good luck", and look forward to hear more about it. Asbjørn Nordam

>

> > ----------

> > Fra: latjor ndow[SMTP:

> > Svar til:

> > Sendt: 16. februar 1998 20:32

> > Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > Emne: leadership conference

> >

> > Greetings:

> > Here is an update on the conference. The past week has been very

> > promising and productive. A large segment of the D.C. community has

> > embraced the need for a conference and have begun contributing

> > significantly to its success. I hope this is reflected in the emerging

> >

> > format. The principal speakers, facilitators etc. will be posted

> > shortly. Meanwhile, please send your input and inform others about the

> >

> > conference.

> > LatJor

> > +++++++++++++

> > LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

> >

> > MEETING THE CHALLENGES OF THE 21ST CENTURY

> >

> > HOWARD UNIVERSITY

> > BLACKBURN CENTER

> > 2:30 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

> > SATURDAY FEB. 21ST, 1998

> >

> > You are cordially invited to participate in a Leadership Conference to

> >

> > define the mission, goals, objectives, and plans for the establishment

> >

> > of a Global Gambian Association.

> >

> > CONTEXT

> >

> > The establishment of such an association is based on the expressed

> > interest of the gambian community for the development of an integrated

> >

> > and cohesive community that is self-reliant and productive in:

> >

> > (a) meeting the economic, socio-cultural and professional needs of

> >

> > gambians overseas;

> > (b) making a sustained and valuable contribution to the development of

> >

> > The Gambia, and

> > (c) meeting the challenges of the 21st century and their impact on The

> >

> > Gambia and Gambians.

> >

> > Currently there exists numerous small organizations addressing diverse

> >

> > specific needs of the Gambian community. The Global Association would

> > validate these organizations while seeking to address cross-cutting

> > needs.

> >

> > CONFERENCE AGENDA

> >

> > 1. Registration and Open Space/Open Market Dialogue

> > 2. Plenary - Challenges of the 21st century

> > 3. Concurrent sessions (set 1)

> > 4. Plenary discussion

> > 5. Concurrent sessions (set 2)

> > 6. Plenary session

> > 7. Closure and Next Steps (introduction of:

> > (a) Policy and Strategic Planning Group

> > (to compile information, analyze and finalize for action)

> > (b) Other groups to form to be based on the deliverables from the

> >

> > Policy and Strategic Planning Group.)

> >

> > Concurrent sessions

> >

> > a) The Global Association: Mission, Goals, Guiding Principles,

> >

> > Membership;

> > b) Human Resource Development and Management (Education, Training and

> > Professionalism, Health and Social Protection)

> > c) Knowledge Generation and Dissemination - Building the Learning

> >

> > Community

> > d) Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Development

> > e) Economic and Financial Management

> > f) Managing an effective and sustainable Gambian association -

> > What works, What does not work, What principles to apply,

> > What structures, How to enhance partnership, commitment and

> > ownership.

> >

> > ______________________________________________________

> > Get Your Private, Free Email at

> >

You are welcome . If you need an invitation just let us know

Habib

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 10:41:36 -0800 (PST)

From: Sarian Loum <

To:

Subject: Re: Sillah Konateh

Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9802171041.29997.sarian@groucho>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-MD5: w5xoQX8MbVBZCNbaZGjpVQ==



Paul,



Please direct this to the individual intended for. I just recently sent mail to

the list addressing personal mails issue.



regards,



sarian



> Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 10:51:50 -0800

> From: Paul <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Sillah Konateh

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> X-Sender:

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>

> Hi! Mr. Konateh,

>

> I always suspected that you the brother of my friend Lasana Konateh in

> Toronto but I never confirmed it until today. I asked Sana about you and he

> confirmed that you are indeed his brother. Anyway, write to me by using my

> private e-mail

> regards to you. Also, best wishes to you from Sana and his family members,

> Fatoumata, Alhagie, Ansumana, Nfamara, Mansata, and Foday.

> Paul.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 14:13:15 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



B.M.Jones wrote:

>

> I would like to thank Dr. Nyang as usual, for his brilliant

> exposition on Sierra Leone and also for educating me a

> little bit about my history and roots as i am a creole and

> my great grand father emigrated from Glouster in Sierra

> Leone to Gambia.

>

> Apart from the points already mentioned by him, I would

> also like to re-echo that every Gambian should take

> interest of what is happening in the sub region. Sierra

> Leone have trained hundreds of Gambians incluing four SOS

> in the current government. There are so many professionals

> from Sierra Leone in Banjul, some of whom are helping out

> at the RVH and schools. I hang out with some who are highly

> trained lawyers,accountants and engineers and these people

> have been displaced from their own homeland. These are some

> of the repercussions of internal turmoil in a country.

>

> However, BRAVO to Ecomog for solving an African problem.

> Some people are criticizing Nigeria because of its military

> government but let's look at the counterfactual, if Nigeria

> had not taken the lead and intervened in Sierra Leone and

> used force on Johnny Koroma who was not manly enough to

> stand up and fight but decided to "chicken out" and is now

> seeking political asylum - (so much for his bravery), the

> Sierra Leonian masses would still be suffering. At least

> the professionals and others can now return home and start

> the rebuilding process of their shattered economy which is

> going to be a difficult and uphill task. Their ministry of

> Finance has was burnt and flattened to the ground and the

> Central Bank was bombed by those irresponsible rebels.

>

> Another lesson that Aficans can derive from this is that we

> need African solutions to African problems. It is alright

> for the UN to condemn the military junta, so what!

> condemnnation does not bring about changes, action does and

> it has worked in Sierra Leone where a democratic elected

> government will once again take its righful place at the

> helm of affairs.

>

> cheers

> Basil

>

> On Tue, 17 Feb 1998 08:06:57 -0500 "A. Scattred Janneh"

> <

>

> > Gambia-l:

> >

> > as Nyang mentioned, many of us have ties of some kind to Sierra Leone.

> > My grandfather, Ernest Scattred, emigrated to the Gambia from Sierra

> > Leone.

> >

> > Amadou SJ

>

> ----------------------

> B.M.Jones

> B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk



You are very correct on why we should all be grateful to to ECOMOG for

stopping the misery of the Sierra leonians.We are all somehow related to

each other. My grandfather was a muslim lebanese immigrant who got

married to the sister/cousin of the late Sir Milton Margai and Albert

Margai who were christians. My mom immigrated to the Gambia to marry my

dad and we were all born in Banjul. So you can see the relationship both

religiously and nationally.

After all even as human beings we should be concerned.

peace

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 18:13:50 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: LETTER TO SEC. OF STATE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS ON GOVT.'S DESIRE TO MEDIATE IN CASAMANCE

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Foroyaa" <

via Commit





Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs,

Department of State for Foreign Affairs,

Marina Parade,

Banjul.



16 February, 1998.







THE POLICY OF POSITIVE NEUTRALITY AND PROGRESSIVE RAPPROCHEMENT



Problems do not solve themselves. They are solved by people. A person who

goes asleep while his or her neighbour's house is on fire ultimately may

find oneself in a state of permanent sleep when the fire visits one's roof.



This is why the move of the government to offer to mediate in the Casamance

crisis is very much in tune with the dictates of conventional wisdom.

History has no place for people who fail to do their duty when the clarion

call is trumpeted by our times and circumstances. History is made by people

who have the determination, courage, organisational ability and are willing

to elicit immense sacrifice to ensure that the regulatory mechanisms which

bind our common humanity and which seek to keep intact our ardent desire to

live in peace, prosperity and happiness are revitalised.



The Casamance crisis is just next door. Gambians cannot escape the problem.

We have the option to either be part of the problem or part of the

solution. However, we cannot be part of the solution until we know the

concrete realities which govern the crisis.



The question now arises: What are we confronted with in Casamance?



The answer is simple. It is a war situation. The fundamental task is how to

make the forces of aggression to retire for good. This cannot be done until

the contending forces yearn for peace and work assiduously to achieve it.

This is inconceivable unless the factors which engineer the outbreak of war

are understood and addressed.



In short, war is the pursuit of the strategic objective of imposing one's

will on one's adversary by instruments of coercion. Each contending party

prosecutes war in order to attain given strategic objectives. Victory is

the attainment of one's strategic objective.



Whether a war situation can be contained, managed and ultimately resolved

through negotiation or not depends entirely on the strategic objectives of

the contending forces and the tenacity with which they cling to the

contradictory goals which engender war.



When contending forces call for cease fire without having any intension to

shift the focal point of their strategic objectives, the peace merely

serves as respite to prepare for more vicious war. Such negotiations merely

serve to shift the date of reckoning.



Hence, if The Gambia is to play a meaningful and decisive role in the

resolution of the Casamance crisis, we must move from the shell of the war

to the kernel.



Once we are able to dissect the problem in order to expose all the vital

organs, we may be able to give an objective prognosis and thus adopt a

curative strategy.



An objective review of the Casamance crisis would reveal the sensitive

historical problem of self determination and the post independent

conception of territorial integrity which is equated with the maintenance

of old colonial borders as the boundaries of newly independent states.



As Gambia prepares to take part in mediation, the Department of State for

Foreign Affairs must acquaint itself with the historical roots of the

crisis as conceived by the contending parties.



The Casamance Independentists have a dossier on the historical basis for

justifying their uprising. The strengths and weaknesses of their arguments

must be thoroughly digested. The Senegalese Government has a dossier on the

historical basis to determine the borders of the geopolitical entity now

called Senegal. It is important to examine the dossier and fully comprehend

the strengths and weaknesses of the historical evidence governing the

colonial borders prior to independence.



In this regard, there is need for a technical committee to be set up within

the Department of State for Foreign Affairs which will liaise with the

contending parties as well as the French and British Governments to find

out a correct picture of the colonial history of the territory concerned as

conceived by the various forces.





This is absolutely essential if one is not to find oneself being battered

by conflicting claims without being diplomatically literate to raise issues

that would minimise differences in conception and promote a more fertile

ground for an agreement.



Hence, the first step to take is to investigate and gather all the

different positions adopted by the contending forces and their

justification before going on to set up the terms for negotiation. This is

one fundamental step to note. Let us move to the second.



Furthermore, it should be borne in mind that mediation may succeed or fail

to address the immediate concerns. Hence, those who engage in mediation

must know how to forge ahead in good order and how to retreat in good order

should there be obstacles.



In this way, mediators may safeguard themselves from becoming targets for

the release of the aggression of the contending forces.



This calls for a policy of positive neutrality. This policy calls for

participation in resolving conflicts without being a part of them. This

policy is what ECOMOG failed to apply in the Liberian situation.

Consequently, immense properties and lives were lost before they learned to

cope with the situation.



The policy of positive neutrality is based on the acknowledgment that

mediation is merely a diplomatic instrument which is utilised to facilitate

amicable settlement of dispute. Mediation, therefore, presupposes that the

contending parties have consented to the mediation efforts of the mediator.



The policy of positive neutrality imposes on the mediator the duty to

confine one's role to the reconciliation of the claims and views of the

parties to a dispute. It permits the mediator to make proposals which the

parties to a dispute may consider and approve thus providing a basis for an

agreement or protocol to be signed to settle the dispute.



They may also give the mediator the mandate to monitor the agreement. The

Gambia, because of its unique position, should adopt the policy of positive

neutrality. The reason for this is simple.



The crystallization of such a policy is dictated by her geopolitical

position as a bridge between the two contending forces. Gambia is,

therefore, in a unique position to promote dialogue and the spirit of

reconciliation between the two adversaries. However, it can also forfeit

the unique advantage if it fails to adhere to the policy of positive

neutrality and remain an impartial arbitrator.



The reason for this is evident in recent developments. It is important for

the Gambian authorities to have it as a focal point in their minds that it

was in November, 1996 that the Farafenni attackers penetrated Gambia from

the northern part of Senegal and occupied the military camp in Farafenni.



On the other hand, the Kartong attackers also penetrated The Gambia from

the Casamance in July, 1997.



This demonstrates very clearly that Gambia has very porous borders with the

contending forces and any alliance with one party could lead it to be the

adversary of the other and thus render it vulnerable to the politics of

destabilization.



In short, attacks could be launched against the Gambian regime with the

complicity of one of the contending parties. In this regard, the policy of

positive neutrality is what will enable The Gambia to earn the confidence

of the contending parties and participate in resolving the crisis without

being drawn into it as a warring party.



This policy of positive neutrality is a diplomatic instrument which should

be one of the cornerstones of Gambia's policy on the resolution of the

Casamance crisis. This is the first principle. Let us move to the second.



Experience teaches that negotiation may provide a breathing space for a

more atrocious and protracted war or a protracted and more durable peace.

Suffice it to say negotiations which lead to escalation of conflict may be

deemed to be irrelevant and undesirable.



Each crisis has its nature and characteristics. The nature of each crisis

determines its exigencies. These exigencies must be addressed to effect a

settlement of a dispute. Clear-sightedness is necessary to know what it

takes to address the exigencies of each situation. It is this farsighted

perspective in diplomacy which enables the seasoned diplomats to search and

find the principles, procedures and modalities which perfectly answer the

urgent problems posed by each crisis situation.



In cases where the strategic objectives of the contending forces are

diametrically opposed to each other, one may conclude that a negotiated

settlement constitutes a grandiose dream.



Seasoned diplomats, however, do not resign to situations. They help build

situations that make the seemingly unlikely feasible. Such ingenuity, such

creative element in international diplomacy is what have prevented many

catastrophic situations from unfolding in the course of our historical

development. Such creativity, however, is rooted in objectivity.



Applying this principle in the Casamance situation, one must ask whether

there can be any agenda for peace to deal with the situation. This depends

on whether the desire for peace outweighs the desire for war on both sides.

Where this is not certain, the aim of the negotiation should be to inject

certainty in the process.



In our view, measures should be introduced to create an environment where

the desire for peace will outweigh the desire for war on all sides. This

makes it imperative for all sides to consistently and constantly work for

peace.



This policy of searching for measures which when implemented truly

contributes to the consolidation of peace step by step so that the desire

for peace ultimately outweighs the desire for war is the policy of

progressive rapprochement.



Under such a policy, negotiation serves as a breathing space for protracted

peace instead of protracted war.



What then are the concrete measures which could be taken to promote

protracted peace in Casamance.



It goes without saying that where there is so much distrust there is

absolute need to create a climate of trust. Trust is inconceivable as long

as there are skirmishes between the forces of the Senegalese army and those

of MFDC. Therefore, the first task is how to establish durable a cease

fire. Experience has shown that cease fire that is not linked to a

comprehensive settlement package is amorphous and unsustainable. It

constitutes cease fire in a vacuum. This may be the very defect which

plagued all hitherto cease fire arrangements in Casamance. This initiative

should not fall in the same trap.



To avoid this situation, the parties of the conflict should have

representatives who would be signatories to a cease fire agreement which

should encompass other crisis management and resolution measures.



The cease fire agreement should be seen as a response to the ardent desire

of the people in the sub region to live in peace. The parties must

undertake to end all hostilities or aggressive designs.



All acts of reprisals and discrimination against individuals or

organisations who have been part of the conflict must cease.



Furthermore, the agreement should make provision for the parties to

undertake to enter into negotiation within a stipulated period to ensure

the achievement of a durable peace and lasting solution to the crisis.



The agreement should make provision for all the parties to undertake to

strictly respect and scrupulously implement the agreement and other

protocols which may unfold during the negotiations.



The agreement should make provision that in the event of violation which

threatens the peace process the parties shall consult with each other and

other mutually agreed arbiters with the view of determining necessary

remedial measures. The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and France could perform the

role of arbiters.



Hence, it should be clear that the first task in the initiative for peace

is forestalling all aggressive designs. This initiative should have a

military component and a civil component.



The military component should be characterised by cessation of armed

confrontation and military manouevres.



The civil component should be characterised by the promotion of civic

liberties in the Casamance, the safeguarding of freedom of movement of

people and goods, freedom of association, assembly and expression. Symposia

and other fora for exchange of views on the crisis could be promoted by

NGOs and other civic groups.



The Gambia and Guinea Bissau shall undertake to treat refugees with respect

and help them to keep track of the real stages of the negotiations.



The media should be opened for discussion thus giving outlet to all shades

of opinions. This could ensure the restoration of confidence in the

population and encourage them to return to their villages and thus mitigate

the refugee crisis.



These measures should be pursued with the spirit of ending hatred and

enmity and promoting trust, dialogue and concord.



The second aspect of the agreement should be characterised by measures to

resolve the crisis.



The main component of this measure could be the holding of an international

conference on Casamance. This conference should be opened with a symposium

where representatives of the two contending forces and renowned

personalities who are versed in the history of the area and international

law and diplomacy could present papers. The members of MFDC in Casamance

and abroad, members of the Senegalese Government, the representatives of

the different political parties, the members of the National Assembly,

religious groups, civic organisations, the press, prominent personalities

in the arts, the United nations, OAU, ECOWAS could be invited to give clout

to the occasion. Countries like Guinea Bissau, France and The Gambia can be

assigned by the contending parties to play key roles in the opening of the

conference. The heads of state of these countries or their representatives

could address the conference.



Furthermore, the President of Senegal and the representative of MFDC such

as Reverend Diamacoune Senghor could address the gathering to promote the

spirit of reconciliation and mutual desire for peaceful settlement of the

conflict. The conference could then be followed by negotiation between the

Senegalese Government an MFDC in the presence of representatives of the

Bissau, Paris and Banjul authorities.



It is envisaged that with such an approach there will be a way forward.



To conclude, it is important to reiterate that the policy of progressive

rapprochement springs from the desire to pursue peaceful resolution of

disputes step by step through discussions and multiple agreements which are

respected and scrupulously implemented by the parties so as to ultimately

ensure a final settlement of a crisis. It sees the road to peace as a

protracted enterprise, a chain link in which negotiators move from one link

to the other without break or hesitation until the whole chain is put

together.



History gives opportunities to those who opt for the most realistic, just

and humane solution to human tragedies. We must seize this opportunity,

otherwise peace may be postponed indefinitely in the Casamance.



While anticipating that you will give these propositions your undivided

consideration.



We remain,





Yours in the service of humanity,











...........................................

Halifa Sallah

For: The Central Committee.







cc: President of the Republic of The Gambia

President of the Republic of Senegal

President of the Republic of Guinea Bissau

Representative of MFDC.







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 14:25:24 -0500

From: Sailey_Sey <

To: "'Famara Demba '" <

"'The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List '" <

Subject: RE: Unwarranted letters

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Mr. Demba,

Of course my letter was meant for the entire group. If i have a problem

with too much unwarranted mail, I believe I should let the people who

are causing the problem know. The letter wasn't for any one person, but

to group members as a whole. Now if you think that I should send my

letters somewhere else please let me know. Mistakes must definitely be

allowed.

You're right!!! I'm concerned about the intentional ones. Thank you.



Si Jama

Sailey

p.s.

No hard feelings over here brother!!





-----Original Message-----

From: Famara Demba

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Sent: 2/13/98 8:09 PM

Subject: Re:Unwarranted letters



List members,



It is to my understanding that Malanding S. Jaiteh and Sailey Sey are

both

against unwarranted mails( personal mails) posted to this list.

Therefore I

would assume that their recent letters were unintentionally posted to

the

list. Is that right Folks? Correct me if I'm wrong please will you?

I am

pretty sure that most of the personal mails seen on this list were

posted

unintentionally. Mistakes are human and I hope we always learn from

them.



Thank you and keep hopes alive.



Famara Demba,

Columbus, Ohio.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 15:58:17 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: LETTER TO SEC. OF STATE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS ON GOVT.'S DESIRE TO MEDIATE ...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Foryaa: thank you for the proposals, the ideas , advice, counselling that your

news paper is doing so well to educate Gambians around the world. we admires

your effort, contributions, and the aknowledgement. Thank you.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 18:32:33 -0500

From: Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student <

To: "'

Subject: Quite Interesting....

Message-ID: <71C35CDEBD9BD011865F00805FA6DA73269D8C@WEB1>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



http://www.saber.net/~walter/gemstone.txt



Baboucarr Sillah





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 21:19:57 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: Responsible e-mailing

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Folks,

Regarding sending new members a helper of some sort, I agree with

you that it is indeed overdue. I am presently working on reconfiguring

the server for this purpose. Additionally, I am working on a subscription

and unsubscription facility, to be accessible via the GambiaNet website,

that should cut down on unwanted email. However, the unfortunate thing is

that all these have to be done during R&R time; so these features might

not appear immediately.

-Abdou.



Cherno Waka Jagne wrote:

"And a question to the maintainers of the list, who, incidentally,

are doing such a great job: is there some form of introduction to

the list sent to newly subscribed members? I think this question

was raised earlier. A short message with a brief description

of Gambia-l and a summary of a few useful commands understood

by the list processor would sure go a long way. Some new members have

to chill for a while to get a feel for the nature of discussions on

the list before they contribute or even send in an introduction.

This is OK but first impressions do last and if a member joined

at the wrong time, well..."







*******************************************************************************

A.TOURAY

Computer Science

Columbia University

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 20:57:34 PST

From: "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

To:

Subject: Nagano winter olympics

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



What's up fellows??



Has anyone been keeping up with the ongoing events in Nagano

(winter olympics)? I'll take it most of us are not big fans.



Just out of curiousity though, how the heck are some of these events

considered sports? Like ice dancing or curling. The IOC should have

included break dancing in the Atlanta games:-)



Anyway, I'm looking foward to my favorite event, ladies figure

skating...the short program is only a few hours away.



Peace to ya'll!

Sam.







______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 11:21:05 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Mr Jallow

Thank you for your long lecture. It is both intresting and educative.

My concern at the time of writing ie before 13th. February the day

ECOMAG took control of Freetown was that the people of Sierre

Leone already got enough under Koroma and to add "kani" to that comes

the ECOMAG with their heavy weapons in that small city Freetown

fighting the junta and the rebels. It was a big concern.

I am glad like you and everybody else that freetown is back to normal

and I join the people of Sierre Leone in jubilating and

celebrating. Thats what we all wanted but I wanted it in a peaceful

way.



As Dr. Nyang mentioned, many of us have ties of some kind to Sierra

Leone. My "Tooma" the man named after me is of Sierre Leone orgin

but setteled in the Gambia. The late Mr. Matarr Hausa was my father`s

boss and my father named me after him.



Until later keep the flag flying high and wish you and all down there

a happy Independence Cerebration.

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng



















------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 15:32:33 +0330

From: "Franco Baresi" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Nagano winter olympics

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Fellas,

Let's focus on important issues and let's chill out if we do not have

anything to say..

Asalamu alaikum

Baresi





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 15:38:44 +0330

From: "Franco Baresi" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Responsible e-mailing

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Fellows,

I would like to commend Mr Jagne on the clear and precise manner in which

he has presented the issue of misdirected mail. I suggest that everyone

take a look at the message to its entirety and learn a lot from the words

of this humble guy. But then again who am I to opinionate anything.

PeaCE

Lang Jr.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 15:48:23 +0330

From: "Franco Baresi" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Responsible e-mailing

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Lang Jr.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 09:57:33 -0000

From: "

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re Sierra Leone

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

via Commit





Amadou earlier wrote to the list



> as Nyang mentioned, many of us have ties of some kind to Sierra Leone.

> My grandfather, Ernest Scattred, emigrated to the Gambia from Sierra

> Leone.



To add some weight to this fact kindled from Dr Nyang message is my own

case which might be interesting to share.



Consider this:



My Grandma, a fully fledge Gambian, left Banjul for studies at FBC

(college) in Freetown. At college she met with my Granddad, a fully fledge

Sierra Leonean,

and the two got married thus bringing together the Moore family of Allen

Street in Banjul and the Graham Family of Freetown. Their 1st child, my

Dad, was born at Allen Street in Banjul thus his claim to Gambian

nationality by maternity and birth. My Dad and his youngest brother (also

born in

Banjul) spent some part of their early years with some family members in

Banjul and moved to Freetown to join their parents then working in

Freetown. My Dad got married to my Mom, a Sierra Leonean, and his youngest

brother decided to settle in his motherland (the Gambia) and latter got

married to my aunt thus bringing together the then emerging Gambian Graham

family with the Cline family of Freetown in my Dad's case and with the Cham

family of Bakau in my uncle's case. My parent's 1st child, myself, was born

in Freetown where I did my primary schooling, after which I came to The

Gambia, with my Grandma, who was then returning home for good, and have

ever

since spent the rest of my life here. So now if I should take up a wife

from The Gambia, there continues the roll of the living ball of my family

ties between the two nations into generations.



This case illustrating the bonds of family relations between the two

national groups however is not in itself peculiar to my immediate family. I

even know of a close Gambian friend of mine who has very much similar

experience

to share but he is not currently available for me to establish the facts in

his case.



Indeed the family relations in West Africa extend beyond the

man-made political boundaries, which I am fully convinced would one day be

of little or no account.



Thanks once again to Dr Nyang for the insightful piece on the list.



Regards to all

Archi







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 08:49:38 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

via Commit





Further to Jabou's message:



> Please excuse my ignorance, but are these measurements in yards, meters ?



I apologize for the omission of the unit of measurement.



The dimensions stated in my message to the list on the above subject some

time earlier are all in METRE unit of measurements.



Regards to all

Archi





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 18:05:36 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Re Sierra Leone

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Archi!

I love this one (the to-ing and Fro-ing of family connections).Its

very sweet. Thanks for sharing it with us and keep up the good work down

there!



Regards

Bassss!

****************************************************************************

****************************************



>Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

interesting to share.

>

>Consider this:

>

>My Grandma, a fully fledge Gambian, left Banjul for studies at FBC

>(college) in Freetown. At college she met with my Granddad, a fully fledge

>Sierra Leonean,

>and the two got married thus bringing together the Moore family of Allen

>Street in Banjul and the Graham Family of Freetown. Their 1st child, my

>Dad, was born at Allen Street in Banjul thus his claim to Gambian

>nationality by maternity and birth. My Dad and his youngest brother (also

>born in

>Banjul) spent some part of their early years with some family members in

>Banjul and moved to Freetown to join their parents then working in

>Freetown. My Dad got married to my Mom, a Sierra Leonean, and his youngest

>brother decided to settle in his motherland (the Gambia) and latter got

>married to my aunt thus bringing together the then emerging Gambian Graham

>family with the Cline family of Freetown in my Dad's case and with the Cham

>family of Bakau in my uncle's case. My parent's 1st child, myself, was born

>in Freetown where I did my primary schooling, after which I came to The

>Gambia, with my Grandma, who was then returning home for good, and have

>ever

>since spent the rest of my life here. So now if I should take up a wife

>from The Gambia, there continues the roll of the living ball of my family

>ties between the two nations into generations.

>

>This case illustrating the bonds of family relations between the two

>national groups however is not in itself peculiar to my immediate family. I

>even know of a close Gambian friend of mine who has very much similar

>experience

>to share but he is not currently available for me to establish the facts in

>his case.

>

>Indeed the family relations in West Africa extend beyond the

>man-made political boundaries, which I am fully convinced would one day be

>of little or no account.

>

>Thanks once again to Dr Nyang for the insightful piece on the list.

>

>Regards to all

>Archi

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:35:25 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Thanks for the info.



Jabou.





In a message dated 2/18/98 6:32:59 AM, you wrote:



<<Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <



via Commit











Further to Jabou's message:







> Please excuse my ignorance, but are these measurements in yards, meters ?







I apologize for the omission of the unit of measurement.







The dimensions stated in my message to the list on the above subject some



time earlier are all in METRE unit of measurements.







Regards to all



Archi











----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

Return-Path: <

Received: from relay17.mail.aol.com (relay17.mail.aol.com [172.31.106.71]) by

air04.mail.aol.com (v38.1) with SMTP; Wed, 18 Feb 1998 06:32:59 -0500

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by relay17.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

with ESMTP id GAA07864;

Wed, 18 Feb 1998 06:20:36 -0500 (EST)

Received: from host (

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP

id DAA48208; Wed, 18 Feb 1998 03:20:31 -0800

Received: from mxu2.u.washington.edu (mxu2.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.9])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP

id DAA10200 for <

03:19:46 -0800

Received: from mail1.sn.no (mail1.sn.no [194.143.8.8])

by mxu2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTP

id DAA27881 for <

-0800

Received: from mail2.sn.no (

(8.8.6/8.8.6/sol5)

with ESMTP id <MAA10883> for <

12:19:37 +0100 (MET)

Received: from mail2.sn.no (t4o203p57.telia.com [195.204.220.237]) by

mail2.sn.no (8.8.6/8.8.6/sol5)

with SMTP id <MAA10207> for <

12:19:35 +0100 (MET)

Received: from pcgroup (149.212.100.55) by south.commit.gm

(EMWAC SMTPRS 0.81) with SMTP id <

Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:03:25 +0000

Message-Id: <

Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 08:49:38 -0000

Reply-To: <

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-

l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

X-To: <

X-MSMail-Priority: Normal

X-Priority: 3

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



>>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 18:35:29 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: The ECONOMY : How It Works !

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Things We Should Know About The Economy!!



The Devine Contract between God and Humans was that He would create them and

they would worship him.And the Social Contract between humans was that the

various tasks necessary for the proper functioning of society must be

devided amongst them (division of labour).Some would bake the bread,others

would toil the soil and still others would undertake other tasks.And just

as you don't have to recall contracting with the creator so that he would

create you and you worship him,you don't have to remember signing up for the

Social Contract that would make it obligatory upon you to provide atleast

one service for members of your society so that you also could receive other

services from the other members.This, in a nutshell,is the genesis of

economic activity in any given human settlement.



So,we can now define Economic Activity as the production of goods and

services for the satisfaction of human wants.But the problem with human

wants is :the more you try to satisfy them,the more they increase in

scope,quality and even in type.So,strictly speaking,there is no way you can

ever satisfy human wants,which means Economic activity will not only never

stop,but also the need for it to grow and expand will persist for ever and

ever as long as human societies exist.Now,since the insatiable nature of

human wants makes it necessary for economic activity to go on

permanently,and since economic activity is nothing more than the

transformation of available resources into the goods and services that the

society wants or needs, and since the available resources belong to all the

members of society,and since those resources are not unlimited,it becomes

incumbent upon the general members of the society to agree on a set of

policies that would ensure that those resources are utilized efficiently and

for the benefit of everyone. Such a policy,when agreed upon,is called the

Economic Policy of that society.



So,Economic Policy is in a sense the politics of attempting to strike a

balance between the various claims on the available resources in any given

society.And that is why there are basically two types of economic

policies.The Macro Aims that define the general economic objectives of the

society as a whole(the whole of Gambia,from Banjul to Koina); and the Micro

Aims which define the economic objectives in each of the various sectors of

the National Economy e.g.. the objectives that should be realized in

Gambia's Fisheries or Agriculture or Tourism etc. . For the state to set

down a sound Macro policy beneficial to the whole country, it must consider

very carefully five major factors: 1) The Level of employment. 2) The

standard of living. 3) the balance of payments(import/export) 4) the general

level of prices(inflation/deflation) 5) The rate of economic growth

(expansion /contraction of economic activity)



In theory, at least,the aim of the gov't should be to achieve full

employment for all able bodies in the country.It should also aim at

increasing the production of goods and services every year since that is

what indicates the level of economic growth in the country.That is because

without adequate rate of economic growth, it would be impossible to raise

the standard of living as it would be impossible to provide for the

maintenance and upgrading of the amenities or social capital

(schools,hospitals,roads etc..) and inorder to increase the capacity of

economy to create more goods and services,more of the unemployed need to be

absorbed into the economy,which cannot take place in the absence of

investment in either new industries or more of the existing ones.And

investment ,on the other hand ,cannot take place when too much consumption

is taking place.



But before ,say,the government of the Gambia can set down its National

Economic Policy,it must first ,just like any good businessman,look at the

resources it has. And a country's resources reside in three main sectors:

1)The Primary 2) The Secondary and 3) The Tertiary (third) Sector. The

Primary Sector is basically those natural resources available to a country

as a result of sheer accident of history and geography and ecology, e.g..

the size of (the land) gambia,how much of it can be used for agriculture,the

size of the population,are there any raw materials in its soil.As for the

Secondary Sector, it is the existence of industries that are involved in the

manufacturing of goods and finished products meant either for the local or

external markets or both.And as for the Tertiary (third)Sector,that is what

we normally call The Infrastructures.So,the potential Economic development

of any given country,in the end,depends on the nature and degree of

interplay that takes place between these three sectors.



A quick look at Gambia would clarify this point.We know that in the Primary

Sector ,Gambia does not have those primary products(raw materials like oil)

which we could quickly sell on the international market to earn the Hard

Currency we need to finance our other developmental projects.The only thing

we do have is an arable land, a river and a youthful population.And since

Gambia does not have money to begin with, and since the initial stages of

agriculture is labour-intensive and does not need a lot of money, economic

wisdom requires that a country like the Gambia should first try to develop

its agricultural sector as a springboard for the development of the country

as a whole,just like many of the industrialized nations of today have done

in the past.But no development can rely solely on the Primary Sector.Once

the development of the agricultural sector is underway,it will not take long

before problems arise that would make it necessary to rely on the Secondary

and Tertiary Sectors for solutions. For instance,lets imagine a situation

whereby 70% of Gambia's Arable land is used to full capacity for growing

various produces. Such a situation would create a surplus of produces that

would need a wider market (e.g.. Senegal,Guinea Bissau) than Gambia.And for

us to be able to store that surplus and get it to those markets when needed,

we must have an effective network of communications (tertiary sector)

established in the length and breadth of the country.



Coming back to the Agricultural sector,the kind of mostly primitive farming

that we all know in the Gambia is not the kind of agriculture that will ever

amount to much in the form of developing this vital sector.Afterall,we have

been doing that for centuries!.So,the wealth generated after the first push

and mass mobilization of the peasants and the wealth generated from the

private sector (after the private sector has been expanded and energized by

the lowering of interests on capital lending) will have to be invested in

agricultural technology and equipment.So,the so-called labour-intensive

phase of agriculture,which gambia has always been in, must give way to the

capital-intensive one before our nation can stand any chance of developing

its economy through the agrarian sector.



But once we have overcome the difficulty related to raising sufficient

amount of capital to get into the capital-intensive phase of agriculture,we

will face another serious problem.That problem is twofold: the first being

that once we get the machines that can do our agriculture for us, most of

our present peasants ,maybe more than half, will have to cease being

peasants because their services will no longer be needed in the

agricultural sector.And this means that they will have to seek employment in

other sectors(secondary sector) of the economy, which also means that they

will have to learn some new skills (tertiary sector) other than farming.The

second related problem is that those peasants left on the farms would have

to be vigorously re-trained and made literate for them to be able to handle

the new mode of agricultural production, else they will have to be totally

replaced by younger and much more educated and skilled members of the

population.

But soon after the new agricultural techniques have been largely established

and mastered and surplus production has reached its maximum, it will become

logically necessary to invest and develop the manufacturing (secondary)

sector,especially those manufacturing plants that process agricultural

produce.And the development of this sector will help absorb not only the

labour released from the developing agrarian sector,but also help process

our surplus agricultural produce that we could be exported to foreign

markets.



So,we can now say, finally,that agriculture(primary sector) is one of our

few best hopes for our development; and for us to be able to develop our

this very vital sector,we must find a way of getting out of the

labour-intensive phase and enter the capital-intensive one.But inorder for

agriculture to become more capital-intensive and for the manufacturing

sector that must help it, to develop, a large number of subsidiary

services(infrastructures)must be available. And some of those services are:

communications(telecommunication);education(skill training); housing;

banking and financial services;hospitals and energy (power).

we can now see how the three main sectors (primary,secondary and tertiary)

of the Gambian economy,and any economy for that matter, must work together

before any meaningful development could take place.



But before closing,we need to say a couple of things about Gambia's

tourism.It is true that our real future development lies with the

agricultural sector, but our country's tourist industry,if upgraded to

international standards(since we already have the basic infrastructure for

it) can help enormously in generating the hard currency we would need to

invest in the agrarian sector.Because, for one thing ,tourism can grow very

rapidly even in poor and undeveloped countries like Gambia and can generate

considerable foreign currency earnings of a country in relatively short

period and does not need the kind of sophisticated skills needed for the

running and maintenance of industrial plants,which takes a longer period to

achieve.So, any serious talk of developing Gambia's subsistence economy to

one of growth and prosperity will have to make Agriculture and Tourism its

first principal targets.



In our NEXT Episode, we will talk about the DEBT BURDEN and Public Finance

of a country like Gambia and the problems related to them.



Regards

Basssss!





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:37:47 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: African Nations' Cup

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Soccer fans,



Here is a quick glance at the standings of the participant nations of the

AFRICAN NATIONS CUP competition. If you detect any erroneous results,

please direct them to me.



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

**************************************************************************

Key notation:

* - advance to quarterfinals



GROUP A



Cameroon 1 Burkina Faso 0

Algeria 0 Guinea 1



Cameroon 2 Guinea 2

Algeria 1 Burkina Faso 2



Burkina Faso 1 Guinea 0

Cameroon 2 Algeria 1





1. Cameroon * 3- 7 ( 5- 3)

2. Burkina Faso * 3- 5 ( 3- 2)

3. Guinea 3- 4 ( 3- 3)

4. Algeria 3- 0 ( 2- 5)





GROUP B



Congo 2 Togo 1

Ghana 2 Tunisia 0



Congo 1 Tunisia 2

Ghana 1 Togo 2



Ghana 0 Congo 1

Tunisia 3 Togo 1



1. Tunisia * 3- 6 ( 5- 4)

2. Congo * 3- 6 ( 4- 3)

3. Ghana 3- 3 ( 3- 3)

4. Togo 3- 3 ( 4- 6)





GROUP C



South Africa 0 Angola 0

Ivory Coast 4 Namibia 3



South Africa 1 Ivory Coast 1

Angola 3 Namibia 3



Angola 2 Ivory Coast 5

South Africa 4 Namibia 1

McCarthy (8,11,19,21)





1. Ivory Coast * 3- 7 (10- 6)

2. South Africa * 3- 5 ( 5- 2)

3. Angola 3- 2 ( 5- 8)

4. Namibia 3- 1 ( 6-10)





GROUP D



Zambia 1 Morocco 1

Egypt 2 Mozambique 0



Zambia 0 Egypt 4

Morocco 3 Mozambique 0



Morocco 1 Egypt 0

Zambia 3 Mozambique 1



1. Morocco * 3- 7 ( 5- 1)

2. Egypt * 3- 6 ( 6- 1)

3. Zambia 3- 4 ( 4- 6)

4. Mozambique 3- 0 ( 1- 8)







QUARTER FINALS



Friday, February 20



Cameroon E Congo E



Saturday, February 21



Tunisia F Burkina Faso F

Ivory Coast G Egypt G



Sunday, February 22



Morocco H South Africa H



SEMI-FINALS



Wednesday, February 25



winner E (X) winner H (X)

winner F (Y) winner G (Y)



3rd PLACE MATCH



Friday, February 27



Runner-up (X) - Runner-up (Y) -





FINAL MATCH



Saturday, February 28



Winner (X) - Winner (Y) -









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:44:00 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: African Nations' Cup - News

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Just thought this might interest some of you.



Regards,

Moe

**************************************************************************



Soccer-Ghana's Pele bows out of international scene



By Nicholas Phythian



Ghana's veteran captain Abedi Pele has bowed out of international soccer,

saying he was finding it more and more difficult to balance the competing

demands of club and country.



Pele, three times African Footballer of the Year, ended his international

career on Monday as the Black Stars crashed out of the African Nations Cup,

which they last won when he first played for them as a raw 17-year-old in

Libya in 1982.



``It's my last (international), it's my last,'' Pele, now 33, told reporters

after his side's 1-0 defeat by the little fancied Democratic Republic of the

Congo, adding that he would continue his career with his German club 1860

Munich.



Pele, the inspiration behind the Black Stars for over a decade, announced that

he would call it quits after Ghana's sparkling 2-0 victory over World Cup

qualifiers Tunisia in their opening game of this year's competition.



``After 17 years service to the national team, the Black Stars, the competing

demands of club and international football are inevitably exacting their toll

on my depleting stock of energy,'' he said in a statement.



[...]



-------------------------------

Source:

Reuters news



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 11:26:06 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hey Everyone,



I can't believe that no one beat me into wishing all of the Gambians a

HAPPY and PEACEFUL INDEPENDANCE DAY to you all.



With all my busy schedule, I though my head was falling apart. But I

think there are some good brain parts left in my head.



Hope Tombong, Archi, Pa Musa and the rest, had a wonderful celebrations

and looking forward to their postings on this BIG DAY!!!!



Going back to elementary school years, it used to be fun times

prepairing and participation for matching on this day, and not

forgetting the competition between schools. That was crazy but fun.



Hope I brought back some memories to some of you. Since I can't remember

all of mine yet at the moment, maybe some of you might have some real

stories you would like to share with us.



Proud to be a GAMBIAN !!!!!!



Peace to All,

King Solomon

GAMBIA-L Digest 108Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)by SANG1220@aol.com 2) Re: Neo-Nazi/"WhitePby h.pflueger@gam-line.win.net (H Pflueger)3) Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 4) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Projectby Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 5) Sillah Konatehby Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 6) New Membersby EB12CSAY@aol.com 7) Happy belated val. day!by "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com 8) Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africaby " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 9) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differby " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 10) Re:The Public Affairs TV Program that never materialisedby KTouray@aol.com 11) Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)by SANG1220@aol.com 12) RE: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differby Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student < bsillah@aiuniv.edu 13) RE: Happy belated val. day!by Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student < bsillah@aiuniv.edu 14) UPDATE ON GAYE AND SILLAHby " foroyaa@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 15) Re: Unwarranted lettersby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 16) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)17) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 18) New member!by "Omar Gibba" < ojgibba@hotmail.com 19) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)by "Housainou Taal" < Housainou.Taal@wfp.org 20) CAF resultsby "Mambuna Bojang" < mbojang@mail.transy.edu 21) leadership conferenceby "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com 22) New Memberby Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 23) Testby "Moe S. Jallow" < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu 24) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Projectby " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 25) Re: CAF resultsby "Amadou L. Fall" < jambaar@enter.net 26) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Projectby Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 27) Subscriptionby ADEMBA@aol.com 28) Responsible e-mailingby cherno@acm.org 29) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Projectby JHNSHERRIF@aol.com 30) Sierra Leoneby "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 31) SV: leadership conferenceby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 32) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Projectby Gunjur@aol.com 33) Re: Sierra Leoneby "B.M.Jones" < B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk 34) Re: SV: leadership conferenceby globexinc@erols.com 35) Re: Sillah Konatehby Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM 36) Re: Sierra Leoneby globexinc@erols.com 37) LETTER TO SEC. OF STATE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS ON GOVT.'S DESIRE TO MEDIATE IN CASAMANCEby " foroyaa@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 38) RE: Unwarranted lettersby Sailey_Sey < SeyS@husson.edu 39) Re: LETTER TO SEC. OF STATE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS ON GOVT.'S DESIRE TO MEDIATE ...by JHNSHERRIF@aol.com 40) Quite Interesting....by Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student < bsillah@aiuniv.edu 41) Re: Responsible e-mailingby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 42) Nagano winter olympicsby "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com 43) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differby mmjeng@image.dk 44) Re: Nagano winter olympicsby "Franco Baresi" < langjr@worldnet.att.net 45) Re: Responsible e-mailingby "Franco Baresi" < langjr@worldnet.att.net 46) Re: Responsible e-mailingby "Franco Baresi" < langjr@worldnet.att.net 47) Re Sierra Leoneby " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 48) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Projectby " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 49) Re: Re Sierra Leoneby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 50) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Projectby Gunjur@aol.com 51) The ECONOMY : How It Works !by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 52) African Nations' Cupby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)53) African Nations' Cup - Newsby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)54) Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!by Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 55) SOROS Fellowship for "New Americans" (fwd)by Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu 56) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!by "Moe S. Jallow" < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu 57) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!by globexinc@erols.com 58) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)59) Re: SV: Gambians Shotby Buba Njie < Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no 60) Re: SV: Gambians Shotby Musa Sise < sis0909r@uel.ac.uk 61) Re: Quite Interesting....by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)62) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africaby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)63) Re: Sierra Leoneby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)64) Re: Quite Interesting....by globexinc@erols.com 65) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africaby globexinc@erols.com 66) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!by Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 67) Re: Nagano winter olympicsby "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com 68) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!! (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 69) Re: Nagano winter olympicsby "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com 70) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differby SANG1220@aol.com 71) China: No turning back!!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)72) Fwd: Why did the chicken cross the road? -Forwarded (fwd)by Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu 73) Selective postings or server failure.by "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com 74) Oprah Winfrey hosts Noted Liberian Plastic Surgeon (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)75) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 76) Fwd: Former Sierra Leone spokesman changes his tuneby "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com 77) Re: Nagano winter olympicsby "Franco Baresi" < langjr@worldnet.att.net 78) Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!by "Franco Baresi" < langjr@worldnet.att.net 79) Subscriptionby Lamin Jaiteh < ljaiteh@mail.wsu.edu 80) I'm over it !!!!by "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com 81) RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)by Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no 82) Re: Why did the chicken cross the road? -Forwarded (fwd)by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 83) Recall: RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)by Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no 84) Pas it on!! From Sebjaby SADAMS < SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk 85) What independence?by "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de 86) Re: What independence?by mgravesen@unicef.dk 87) RE: Recall: RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)by Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no 88) Re: What independence?by "Momodou Camara" < nijii@hotmail.com 89) RE: What independence?by Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no 90) Re: What independence?by Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 91) African Nations Cup -Updateby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)92) Junta claims to recapture city of Bo in Sierra Leoneby Lamin Camara < radise@accessv.com 93) Re: Junta claims to recapture city of Bo in Sierra Leoneby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)94) Re: What independence?by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)95) Respect for TIME by third world folks!!!!!!!by globexinc@erols.com 96) Re: What independence?by Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 97) Re: What independence?by cherno@acm.org 98) Fwd: Personal Ad (fwd)by Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu 99) RE: What independence?by Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com 100) Sierra Leone - BBC Updateby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)101) Re: Sierra Leone - BBC Updateby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)102) Senegal: Terror in Casamance (AI INDEX: AFR/49/02/98 17 FEBRUARY (fwd)by Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu 103) Re: Sierra Leone - BBC Updateby Lamin Camara < radise@accessv.com 104) RE: What independence?by Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student < bsillah@aiuniv.edu 105) New Memberby binta njie < galzdemsugar@yahoo.com 106) Re: New Memberby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)107) Re: Personal Ad (fwd)by "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com 108) Re: Junta claims to recapture city of Bo in Sierra Leoneby Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu 109) Re: What independence?by "Franco" < langjr@worldnet.att.net 110) Re: What independence?by "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com 111) Re: What independence?by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)112) Re: What independence?by "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com 113) Re: What independence?by Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net 114) Re: What independence?by "seedy kanyi" < seedyk@hotmail.com 115) Unsubscribeby v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se (Buba Badjie)116) Re: What independence?by "Momodou Camara" < nijii@hotmail.com 117) RE: New Memberby Fatou Jobe < Fatou.Jobe@halliburton.com 118) RE. WHAT INDEPENDENCEby OmarSheik.Saho@ulleval.oslohelse.telemax.no 119) Re: What independence?by "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 120) Re: UPDATE ON GAYE AND SILLAHby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 121) Re: New Memberby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 122) Re: leadership conferenceby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 123) JOB: Post-Doctoral Position, Forest Dynamics Modellerby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 124) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africaby Musa Sise < sis0909r@uel.ac.uk 125) Re: New Memberby Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 126) FW: The Thursday Funniesby Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com 127) Re: New Memberby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)128) removal of globexinc from listby globexinc@erols.com 129) RE: New Memberby Fatou Jobe < Fatou.Jobe@halliburton.com 130) What independence? (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 131) More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)by Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 132) Top Ten Mysteries of Life.... (fwd)by Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 133) More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 134) RE: What independence?by Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com 135) Re: New Memberby Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 136) Re: More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)by Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 137) Re: Top Ten Mysteries of Life.... (fwd)by SADAMS < SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk 138) [Fwd: FW: New operating system developed by an Indian!!!!] (fwd)by Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 139) Re: African Nations Cup -Updateby "Mambuna Bojang" < mbojang@mail.transy.edu 140) Re: New Memberby "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca 141) MMN: CAIR-NET: "Foreign Terrorists in America"/Honda/Nashville (10K) (fwd)by "Y. Bala-gaye" < balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA 142) Re: RE. WHAT INDEPENDENCEby Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 143) Re: New Memberby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 144) Re: Respect for TIME by third world folks!!!!!!!by Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 145) MMN: Hamza Yusuf on TV, Truth, and Technomania (The Message) (fwd)by "Y. Bala-gaye" < balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA 146) MMN: A muslim family in trouble (fwd)by "Y. Bala-gaye" < balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA 147) MMN: [Fwd: Imam Al-Ghazali on the topic of Arrogance] (fwd)by "Y. Bala-gaye" < balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA 148) Re: MMN: A muslim family in trouble (fwd)by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 149) RE: New Memberby Sailey_Sey < SeyS@husson.edu 150) new memberby Makhou Diagne < igotyoub@yahoo.com 151) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Part 2by "m.gassama" < m.gassama@swipnet.se 152) Re: New Memberby SANG1220@aol.com 153) Re: What independence?by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 154) Re:subscribeby KTouray@aol.com 155) 3 rd Annual Midwest Graduate Student Conference in African Studies!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!by nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)156) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Part 2by " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 157) SAINTS VS GHSby Musa Sonko < msonko@yahoo.com 158) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Part 2by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 159) Re: What independence?: How about a fund?by MODOUMASS@aol.com 160) CAF first quater-final resultsby "Mambuna Bojang" < mbojang@mail.transy.edu 161) Re: What independence?by Bolsey225@aol.com 162) Re: New Memberby Bolsey225@aol.com 163) new memberby "lamin jabang" < lamin@algonet.se 164) Re: What independence?by "Morro krubally" < jamba@cyberramp.net 165) Burkina '98/ Tunisia out !!by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 166) Obituary: Sad news from homeby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)167) Re: What independence?by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)168) Re: Burkina '98/ Tunisia out !!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)169) Re: CAF first quater-final resultsby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 03:48:41 ESTFrom: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)Message-ID: < 6b3bd103.34e6abeb@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMalanding, how do you propose that we do that. Your idea is salient but Ithink we need to ascertain how many of our fellow Gambia-Lers would sign thisactual letter. For my money you can count me in, I think it's disgraceful andrediclous for Jammeh to embark on such intimidating tactics. Tomborg if you'rereading this, please by all means supply us with the nature of the chargesagainst these men and don't tell me its because of failure to pay taxes. Ibelieve there's more to this that you;re unwilling to disclose. You are in aposition to effectuate things and I hope you use your sense of fairness toimplore the Government that critism is very healthy in any democracy. For onething it lets you know what the public are thinking of ones programs, but youalready know that so I am exhorting you to use whatever influence you have toseek fairness for these people.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 15:10:00 (GMT)From: h.pflueger@gam-line.win.net (H Pflueger)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Neo-Nazi/"WhitePMessage-ID: < 02920970@gam-line.win.net >Dear Members,>I refer to the missive posted by HP Flueger in regards to the Neo Nazi>Movement. I would like to inform you that voting on the issue in question>here has already taken place so please ignore the request. Otherwise any>postings made to that address will automatically bounce back to the>sender(s). The voting took place in the year 1996 and it was over since>then. People overwhelmingly voted NO and the movement was denied the>chance. I hope we all learn to live and let live.>I thank you all and keep hopes alive.>Famara Giffa>Columbus,Ohio.Sorry,the defeat of the above mentioned earlier cybernazi organizing attempt tocreate the news group was indeed a massive victory forthe forces opposing bigotry, hate-speech and against cybernazi propaganda onthe net. (In 1996 only 592 voted yes, 33033 voted no.)But this is a NEW attempt of the nazi to create this newsgroup and a strongpublic voice against cybernazi propaganda is needed again.Thanks for listeningHarald* PowerEdit 2.5 Software Independent: Won't work with ANY software.------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 09:49:29 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)Message-ID: < 199802151449.JAA27696@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textDaddy you wrote:> Malanding, how do you propose that we do that. Your idea is salient but I> think we need to ascertain how many of our fellow Gambia-Lers would sign this> actual letter. For my money you can count me in, I think it's disgraceful and> rediclous for Jammeh to embark on such intimidating tactics. Tomborg if you're> reading this, please by all means supply us with the nature of the charges> against these men and don't tell me its because of failure to pay taxes. I> believe there's more to this that you;re unwilling to disclose. You are in a> position to effectuate things and I hope you use your sense of fairness to> implore the Government that critism is very healthy in any democracy. For one> thing it lets you know what the public are thinking of ones programs, but you> already know that so I am exhorting you to use whatever influence you have to> seek fairness for these people.> Thanks> Daddy SangI think it is worth mentioning that we can not write on hte behalf of the whole Gambia-l list.Joint in my note means all those who might otherwise want to submit their own fax letter orwhatever form of message to the authorities. If a draft is done all those who agree to it can dojust as you did say add my name to it. Once names are gathered, attached the message will besent to the various addressees.Also, we should not expect Tombong to contribute anything thing to this unless he volunteers todo so. The reason for this is simple. He is an employee to the establishment and for sure thereare rules and guidelines. Whether we agree with those or not is another matter. I thinkspecifics on what the charges are can be obtained from other members of the list based in theGambia.Finally this letter must not be seen political. The purpose is to bring some understanding tothe authorities that this decision to close the radio station and the continued detention of thetwo fellows are both unwarranted. It will severely undermine confidence and support for thesystem. It will cause more harm to the little gains they have made than good.Malanding jaiteh------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 10:43:53 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing ProjectMessage-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19980215104353.0068e454@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Thank you for the details.Paul.At 01:25 AM 2/15/98 EST, you wrote:>Information from my sister is that the largest of the plots sell for $5000>and the smaller ones for less than that. She said the size of the large plots>is the same as those at Kanifing estates. Will try to get exact dimensions.>Jabou>In a message dated 2/14/98 8:42:20 AM, you wrote:>< Thank you for the information. How much are the plots selling for?>Paul.>At 11:50 PM 2/13/98 -0000, you wrote:>>Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm >> via Commit>>>>>>I thought you might be interested in the following announcement in the>>papers today:>>>>==============================================>> Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation>>>> Public Announcement>>>> Brusubi Housing Project Commercial Serviced Plots>>>>As part of its commercial operations under phase 1 of the Brusubi Housing>>Project, the SSHFC has under option 2 of the project a provision for direct>>sale of about 300 serviced plots to those Gambians who cannot otherwise>>participate in the formalised option 1 process of filling in application>>forms and subsequently attending interviews. Notably among these are>>Gambians resident abroad.>>>>The SSHFC hereby wishes to inform the general public that application forms>>for these serviced plots can now be purchased at the SSHFC Head Office>>Building, 61 ECOWAS Avenue, Banjul, Effective Tuesday 10th February 1998.>>The deadline for the return of these forms is Friday 10th April 1998.>>>>A non refundable processing fee of 150 is being charged for each>>application form.>>================================================>>>>E&OE>>>>Regards to all>>Archi>>>>>>>----------------------- Headers -------------------------------->Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Received: from relay13.mail.aol.com (relay13.mail.aol.com[172.31.109.13]) by>air04.mail.aol.com (v38.1) with SMTP; Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:42:20 -0500>Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu>[140.142.56.1])> by relay13.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)> with ESMTP id IAA28527;> Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:42:09 -0500 (EST)>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP> id FAA02561; Sat, 14 Feb 1998 05:42:08 -0800>Received: from mxu2.u.washington.edu (mxu2.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.9])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP> id FAA22628 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Sat, 14 Feb 1998>05:41:48 -0800>Received: from smtp.interlog.com ( root@smtp.interlog.com [198.53.145.6])> by mxu2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTP> id FAA13343 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 14 Feb 1998 05:41:48>-0800>Received: from bgibba (ip213-141.cc.interlog.com [207.34.213.141])> by smtp.interlog.com (8.8.3/8.8.5) with SMTP id IAA28635> for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:41:46 -0500 (EST)>Message-Id: < 3.0.2.32.19980214083209.006910b0@mail.interlog.com >Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:32:09 -0800>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project>In-Reply-To: < B0000053939@south.commit.gm >Mime-Version: 1.0>Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >X-Sender: bgibba@mail.interlog.com >X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>>------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 10:51:50 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Sillah KonatehMessage-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19980215105150.0068c2c8@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi! Mr. Konateh,I always suspected that you the brother of my friend Lasana Konateh inToronto but I never confirmed it until today. I asked Sana about you and heconfirmed that you are indeed his brother. Anyway, write to me by using myprivate e-mail address----bgibba@interlog.com so we can say more. Myregards to you. Also, best wishes to you from Sana and his family members,Fatoumata, Alhagie, Ansumana, Nfamara, Mansata, and Foday.Paul.------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 13:23:24 ESTFrom: EB12CSAY@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: < 8b7ee138.34e7329e@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitWhat's up Gambia-l? Introducing the following dudes. Martin Sowe E-mailaddress is ( msowe@aol.com ). Hassan Jagne E-mail address ( an2es2ra@aol.com ). Saidou Ceesay E-mail ( saidou-latunja@webtv.net ). Keepup the good work. Thanks. EB------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 11:26:53 PSTFrom: "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Happy belated val. day!Message-ID: < 19980215192653.17404.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainWhat's up...what's up fellows??I hope all the love-birds in the house had a lot of fun yesterday. Mywoman and I had a big "fight" last night...not proud of it a bit. So, tothe single ladies in the house, will youBe Mg V Al N Ti Ne next year?Soon to-be single Chemist,Sambujang.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 14:48:18 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about AfricaMessage-ID: < B0000055140@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitMr TaAL,all I want to add is there is a big difference between what ECOMOG is doingin Sierra Leone and Congo Brassaville and Congo Kinshasha for that matter:in Sierra Leone ..a regional body took the decision to restore thedemocartically elected govt. of one member state by diplomacy or force ofarms if neccessary; this was supported by the OAU, the UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY,the UN SECURIY COUNCIL, the EU, the USA and all international bodiesin CONGO BRASSAVILLE, a bi setback, a warlord supported by FRENCH INTERESTGROUPS, sparked a CIVIL WAAR annd TOOK OVER THE STATE with no REGIONALORGANISATION to even TAKE a STAND due to the very QUEER mix of interests,allegiances etc..a typical DIVIDE and RULE..elected President LISSOUBA hadangered ANGOLA for his alleged support for UNITA rebels, SASSOU NGUESSO hada father in-law in GABON's Omar Bongo who was the so-called MEDIATOR,KABILA who somewhat supported LISSOUBA probably from an anti-imperialistpoint of view needed ANGOLA and was still too NEW..in fact almost burnt hisfingers in this soupa kanjanow with Kabila's Congo Kinshasha..a long time hated and western puppetdictator was turned against by his neighbours pay back after almost 30years of misdeeds and aggression..from South Africa to Angola to Uganda andRwanda and I guess this an AFRICAN regional REVENGE on a WesternPuppet-DIctator...just a little commentpmj----------> From: Housainou Taal < Housainou.Taal@wfp.org >>> Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africa> Date: Wednesday, February 11, 1998 4:24 PM> Regards, Housainou. mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow) on 11-02-98 07:58:52> Please respond to gambia-l@u.washington.edu > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > cc: (bcc: Housainou Taal/OD/WFP)> Subject: Sierra Leone and west Africa> Gambia-Lers,> Please allow me to say that if this message sounds provocative and> unmanneredly, kindly excuse my ignorance, for that is not an intention on> my part.> I forwarded two articles about the situation in Sierra Leone with thehope> that we can engage in dialogue about the state of Sierra Leone (as our> neighbours, brothers and sisters) and the west african region. To> surprise, however, no one seems to talk about it. Even though I will> assume that most of you have acccess to information about the war, Istill> feel that we need to exchange our different views on this issue, as we> are, either directly or indirectly, connected to Sierra Leone since it is> also in West africa.> I am surprised that we are not talking about the Sierra Leone war. I am> surprised too that we are very much concerned and has talked about the> showdown between the US and Iraq, but not about the killings and> associated suffering that is going in our own back yards. I am also> surprised that we have not addressed the issue of the fact that a turmoil> (instability) in Sierra Leone is a problem for the whole of West Africa.> If you think that the discussing the "stability of west africa" is worth> your time, then let me say to you "thank you". When I read about what's> happening in/to Sierra Leone, I always fear that the consequences of this> war will have a lasting and devastating influence on the stability ofWest> Africa. Some rumour I heard is that Charles Taylor of Liberia is siding> with the Junta in Sierra Leone, and has reportedly sent some troops toaid> the falling Junta forces. Now even if the above is untrue, and Kabba gets> reinstated as president, what feelings will he (Kabba) harbour towards> (for) his neighbour, Liberia and Charles Taylor?> I see this as a state of instability in that region of Sierra Leone,> Liberia (and possibly Guinea). We are talking about three majorcomponents> of West Africa here. Even if the Nigerian (and other west african)forces,> (ECOMOG) decide to stay, will they be very effective, and how long will> forces remain in effect? Finally, who will be paying for the existence of> the ECOMOG forces, and how long will they maintain the peace? I pray that> it doesn't get too outrageous a condition of degredation. Even if my> prayers were answered, when will Sierra Leone completely recover from the> evils of destruction? And, at what cost?> So please, let's put up a debate on this Sierra Leonean crisis. Remember,> eventhough it is so far way from Gambia, Sierra Leone is still part of> West Africa. Anything that happens there will impact the Gambia in a> negative fashion.> Thank you for your time.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> =======================================================================> -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 14:24:20 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differMessage-ID: < B0000055139@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitMr Jeng,I beg to differ, I think if you recall an earlier piece on the Bantaba byAli Masrui regarding Pax Nigeriana..that he would rather a Nigerian(African ) Military Govt. fight to restore a democracy in Africa than aWestern democracy restore a client-puppet dictatorship in Africa or theunderdeveloped world..I think it is time that Africans start refusing to allow any journeyman tohold a state hostage by violence or the threat of; what you have (had) inSierra Leone was akin to what pertained in The Gambia iin 1981..a bunch ofnon-entities with arms take-over control of the State and unleashmayhem..opening the jails and letting loose chaos and pandemodium...my bestfriend who happens to be a lawyer with an LLM in International Law andHuman Rights, and who published a Human Rights Column on the The DailyObserver (during the days of the AFPRC) was in Freetown Sierra Leone duringthe take-oever in May and for a further 2 months, and saw first hand thecomplete lack of mission, integrity and decency of the so-called AFRC inSierra Leone, daily lootings, beatins and arrests by armed persons, eitherSoldiers, or their allies , the RUF or common thugs unleashed from thejails, the nights were punctuated with looting of private residences ,rapings and murder of innocents,..one example is that the actual coupmaker, Corporal Gborie Tamba, who had to allow Major Koroma to lead,because he is completely uneducated but famous for his coup broadcasts wasseen leading an armed band in pillaging and robbing private residences,....then he was made leader of an anti-looting squad that shot on sightalleged looters, he was then caught leading a looting spree and notably thelooting of the Iranian Islamic Cultural Centre and for this he was demotedfrom Seargeant to which he was promoted to Corporal and kicked out of theruling council; that very night he led an attack on the barracks of Koroma,apparently intent on taking over again, was defeated and as of theliberation of Freetown by ecomog, he was supposed to have been in custodyat Pademba Road prisonso what is my point?we the so called educated and intellegentsia should take a long hard lookat our practical options if our modern states are not only to survive andprosper and and it is no longer acceptable or tenable that any group ofpersons by virtue of violence should be allowed to take over the State;their only qualification being organised to kill and self-appointedredeemers of the masses; even Seargeant DOE of Liberia was better thanKOROMA, at least his destructio of the STATE took a decade, KOROMA and hisgang destroyed more in 2/3 months that 7 years of civil war..it wasLIBERIA's example that TAUGHT ECOWAS that you cannot watch nor isolatethis..the RUF is an offshoot of Charles Taylor's NPFL and just for atip..Charles Taylor of Liberia loaned the AFRC, fighters and moral supportin order to thwart the return (in his opinion) of Kabbah, a Mandinka andtherefore, by his logic a secret supporter of Taylor rival AlhajiKromah..it was NIGERIA's tough stance in ECOMOG and Abacha's whirlwind tourof ECOWAS capitals that kept the unity of ECOWAS stand on the Sierra Leoneissue..I will let you draw your own conclusion but I am sure that hadKOROMA succeeded..West Africa will see further destabilisation and breakingup along ethic lines, with an alliance of CRIMINAL leaders vs. the rest; inthe interim forget any dreams of regional cooperation anddevelopment..Johny Paul Koroma even had a vision of Christ and short ofdeclaring Sierra Leone a CHRISTIAN country..did everything to sharpen thediffrerence..between him and ALHAJI TEJAN KABBAH..this was the otherdimension..of what was creeping into Sierra Leone and thesub-region..remember Taylor claimed that ECOMOG came about because thenECOWAS chairman Sir Dawda Jawara and his son Abass Bundu, ECOWAS secretarygeneral (TAYLOR's words) were secretly helping ALHAJI KROMAH..againTAYLOR'S ENTHIC and RELIGIOUS CONSPIRACY..I refuse to accept also that when we collectively elect leaders and organsof civil government, any attempt to restore civil order is done for oneman..no..the president is not one person but the embodiment of our will anddesire for civil govt. under a set of accepted rules, ie constitutionalrule.I cannot answer the question about Kabbah's feelings but urge you to reviewhis CV and you will discover that Kabbah is not the typical power-hungryAfrican leader but an accomplished person and a worthy example for us...young aspiring Africans, (in the International or seeking Internationalstature) and I remind you that Kabbah was elected by Sierra Leoneans aftera hard fouht and won democracy and 90% of the civil service had refused theback to work order by the AFRC and defied and rejected the putschist so ifKabbah and the International had not taken this action, we would havebetrayed the Sierra Leonean people..I am glad to report that as of 13th February, Freetown was in the hands ofecomog forces and the people were jubilating and celebrating with the juntaand its apologists on the run..I am proud that for once AFRICANS have decided for AFRICANS..this was anECOWAS decision supported by the OAU the UN and the international..in thewords of Gen Abacha ..we Africans are tired of coups and do not want any more coups..like you I hope this holds true across the board and I find it hard to seehow Abacha can reconcile Nigerians fighting and dying to restore democracyin Sierra Leone and denying them democracy at home...I expect Abacha tolead Nigeria to some form of democratic govt. by the end of the year as hepromised. I suspect though that he (Abacha) will do a la Rawlings or YayaJammeh, ie, succeed himself; not the best but at least it helps ensure thatthere are no coups for a while, apparently the soldier-politicians are verygood at securing State House (REALPOLITIK) and the State in the processI apologise for the long lecture but assure that I mean no insult except toshow that we (Africans) have problems and more than anything we need tosaved from the scourge of self-appointed and gun-toting leaders, we needsome stability so that we can work out how best to develop our peoples andnationspmj in Banjul and supporting ecomog----------> From: mmjeng@image.dk > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa> Date: Tuesday, February 10, 1998 11:48 PM> Gambia-Lers,> It is sad that the Nigerian-Led ECOMOG pound Freetown with artillery> shells and nobody knows the exact number of death toll. It must be> very serious. There was a report that about 50 people> trying to escape to neighboring Guinea drowned when their boat> capsized> Does it mean that if there is any coup again in> West Africa Nigeria will do the same.> Where is the OAU and what are they doing.> Where is the African Ladies Mission On Peace And Humanitarian Issues.> I am sure they have something to tell their husbands.> How does President Kabbah feel about the pounding of his country and> people, the thoundands of civilians fleeing, the unknown death toll> and those trap in the city. All for him one person to be back to> rule.> Is Abacha democratic enough to led ECOMAG to restore democracy> in Sierre Leone.> Lets pray for our people in Sierre Leone and may God rescue them> immediately.> Greetings> Matarr M. Jeng> P/S Housainou, Your poem is just but great. Keep it up.------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 19:03:24 ESTFrom: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:The Public Affairs TV Program that never materialisedMessage-ID: < 1a569395.34e7824e@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitA while back a list member lamented that his proposal to put together a publicaffairs show on Gambian television was cleverly killed in the guise ofofficial consideration.It is unfortuanate that such a worthwhile idea met sucha fate because bringing together a balanced panel of media types together withcivic, religious and political leaders to discuss issues would havesignificantly elevated the level of public discourse. I would dare tospeculate that the producers would not be merely interested in a slug festbetween interlocutors on the program but would aim to have the veiwers exposedto all sides of the issue and equip them to draw their own conclusions. Thepublic would also be introduced to policy makers who have significant imputin things that greatly impact their lives and those officials inturn wouldhave profiles and reputations built by appearing on this powerful medium.Wouldn't it be great for example to have a discussion on housing with thedirector of social secutity and housing finance corp and an economist from thefinance ministry talking about gov't approaches to solving the housing crunchon the one hand and have the gentleman who runs TAF construction speak onprivate sector approaches to solving the same issue. A would be home buyerwould find such a discussion informative and it can help him decide weather tosignup for the new Brusubi housing project or to hire a contractor and buildon his own. In fact here is how I envision a discussion on Education policyunfolding on such a program. It would begin with shots of returning fishingboats on the Gunjur beach while a very soft Halam plays in the background andthen the voice of the moderator comes on saying' Goodevening and thank youfor joining us here on our weekly program JAKARRLO I am your host Morro Bah.Today we focus on education and to help us shed light on this very importantissue albeit from two radically different perspectives are Mrs Ancha Sohna asuccessful businesswoman who runs two private grade schools and also writes aregular column on education issues and Mr Dawda Nyang assistant to ministerfor policy planning and curriculum development and author of' Hamham : a guideto teacher training'. Let me begin with you Mrs sohna, it is my understandingthat you favor decentralising the entire education system in this countryessentially dismantling the huge ministry of education and delegating itsfunctions to what you call school districts. ' well Morro you are partiallycorrect in your characterisation . What i favor is to significantly whittledown the bereaucracy at the ministry and in it's place we would carve out whatwould be local entities throughout this nation. The government would retain askeleton staff who would be responsible for developing curricullum and settingperformance standards and training teachers . Each school district would beapportioned resouces proportional to the student concentration and othercriteria like infrastructure needs and be given flexibilty to hire and firestaff from the pool of teachers the gov't would train. In return for theresources that the gov't would disburse school districts would be required tomaintain established performance standards and impeccable openess andaccountibilty. This would help ensure that resources are spent wisely asevery school district vies to outperform the other and our children would comeout winners. Right now we spend tens of millions of Dalasis every year thatdoes not come near producing the results anyone wants . Families are literallygoing hungry just to help pay for high school education. alot of that has dowith misdirection of resources and i think once we let the stake holders inlocal communities run things we can improve on the meagre resources we have.''' But Mrs Sohna aren't you just shifting the bereaucracy from Buckle street toyour districts without reallychanging anything.?' ' No what you are setting upat the school districts would consist only of the requisite number peopleneeded to perform specific tasks like hiring teachers , buying supplies andcoordinators to ensure that things are running as they are supposed to. Itwould be a small and precise group.'. Mr Nyang I see you shaking your head.....what is wrong with having the people of Farafenni running there schools?'' Well two things to begin with. First of all her proposal would beprohibitively expensive. you are talking about setting up mini departments ofeducation all over this country. I would admit i haven't run any numbers onher proposal but it would entail far more resources than this country canafford. Secondly it would most definately produce a system of absolute winnersand losers. I believe the nation must constantly strive to improve educationbut it must be conducted from single entity as opposed to a hodge podge ofplatforms.'.------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 20:33:54 ESTFrom: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)Message-ID: < 7949aa0f.34e79784@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitBravo Malanding, but being an employee of the govt. aside, he (tomborn) candissuade some powers that be unless he's scared or being a hypocrite.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 20:49:18 -0500From: Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student < bsillah@aiuniv.edu To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differMessage-ID: <71C35CDEBD9BD011865F00805FA6DA73269D88@WEB1>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Pa Musa,I definately agree, but I hope this trend of unity among ECOWAScontinues. Lets hope it will not be a selective process as when to jumpin and restore a legitimate regime back in power. It should not not bebased on religious grounds or anything else...Baboucarr Sillah> -----Original Message-----> From: pmj@commit.gm [SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm > Sent: Sunday, February 15, 1998 9:24 AM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ> Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm > via Commit> Mr Jeng,> I beg to differ, I think if you recall an earlier piece on the Bantaba> by> Ali Masrui regarding Pax Nigeriana..that he would rather a Nigerian> (African ) Military Govt. fight to restore a democracy in Africa than> a> Western democracy restore a client-puppet dictatorship in Africa or> the> underdeveloped world..> I think it is time that Africans start refusing to allow any> journeyman to> hold a state hostage by violence or the threat of; what you have (had)> in> Sierra Leone was akin to what pertained in The Gambia iin 1981..a> bunch of> non-entities with arms take-over control of the State and unleash> mayhem..opening the jails and letting loose chaos and pandemodium...my> best> friend who happens to be a lawyer with an LLM in International Law and> Human Rights, and who published a Human Rights Column on the The Daily> Observer (during the days of the AFPRC) was in Freetown Sierra Leone> during> the take-oever in May and for a further 2 months, and saw first hand> the> complete lack of mission, integrity and decency of the so-called AFRC> in> Sierra Leone, daily lootings, beatins and arrests by armed persons,> either> Soldiers, or their allies , the RUF or common thugs unleashed from the> jails, the nights were punctuated with looting of private residences ,> rapings and murder of innocents,..one example is that the actual coup> maker, Corporal Gborie Tamba, who had to allow Major Koroma to lead,> because he is completely uneducated but famous for his coup broadcasts> was> seen leading an armed band in pillaging and robbing private> residences,> ...then he was made leader of an anti-looting squad that shot on sight> alleged looters, he was then caught leading a looting spree and> notably the> looting of the Iranian Islamic Cultural Centre and for this he was> demoted> from Seargeant to which he was promoted to Corporal and kicked out of> the> ruling council; that very night he led an attack on the barracks of> Koroma,> apparently intent on taking over again, was defeated and as of the> liberation of Freetown by ecomog, he was supposed to have been in> custody> at Pademba Road prison> so what is my point?> we the so called educated and intellegentsia should take a long hard> look> at our practical options if our modern states are not only to survive> and> prosper and and it is no longer acceptable or tenable that any group> of> persons by virtue of violence should be allowed to take over the> State;> their only qualification being organised to kill and self-appointed> redeemers of the masses; even Seargeant DOE of Liberia was better than> KOROMA, at least his destructio of the STATE took a decade, KOROMA and> his> gang destroyed more in 2/3 months that 7 years of civil war..it was> LIBERIA's example that TAUGHT ECOWAS that you cannot watch nor isolate> this..the RUF is an offshoot of Charles Taylor's NPFL and just for a> tip..Charles Taylor of Liberia loaned the AFRC, fighters and moral> support> in order to thwart the return (in his opinion) of Kabbah, a Mandinka> and> therefore, by his logic a secret supporter of Taylor rival Alhaji> Kromah..it was NIGERIA's tough stance in ECOMOG and Abacha's whirlwind> tour> of ECOWAS capitals that kept the unity of ECOWAS stand on the Sierra> Leone> issue..I will let you draw your own conclusion but I am sure that had> KOROMA succeeded..West Africa will see further destabilisation and> breaking> up along ethic lines, with an alliance of CRIMINAL leaders vs. the> rest; in> the interim forget any dreams of regional cooperation and> development..Johny Paul Koroma even had a vision of Christ and short> of> declaring Sierra Leone a CHRISTIAN country..did everything to sharpen> the> diffrerence..between him and ALHAJI TEJAN KABBAH..this was the other> dimension..of what was creeping into Sierra Leone and the> sub-region..remember Taylor claimed that ECOMOG came about because> then> ECOWAS chairman Sir Dawda Jawara and his son Abass Bundu, ECOWAS> secretary> general (TAYLOR's words) were secretly helping ALHAJI KROMAH..again> TAYLOR'S ENTHIC and RELIGIOUS CONSPIRACY..> I refuse to accept also that when we collectively elect leaders and> organs> of civil government, any attempt to restore civil order is done for> one> man..no..the president is not one person but the embodiment of our> will and> desire for civil govt. under a set of accepted rules, ie> constitutional> rule.> I cannot answer the question about Kabbah's feelings but urge you to> review> his CV and you will discover that Kabbah is not the typical> power-hungry> African leader but an accomplished person and a worthy example for us> ..young aspiring Africans, (in the International or seeking> International> stature) and I remind you that Kabbah was elected by Sierra Leoneans> after> a hard fouht and won democracy and 90% of the civil service had> refused the> back to work order by the AFRC and defied and rejected the putschist> so if> Kabbah and the International had not taken this action, we would have> betrayed the Sierra Leonean people..> I am glad to report that as of 13th February, Freetown was in the> hands of> ecomog forces and the people were jubilating and celebrating with the> junta> and its apologists on the run..> I am proud that for once AFRICANS have decided for AFRICANS..this was> an> ECOWAS decision supported by the OAU the UN and the international..in> the> words of Gen Abacha ..> we Africans are tired of coups and do not want any more coups..> like you I hope this holds true across the board and I find it hard to> see> how Abacha can reconcile Nigerians fighting and dying to restore> democracy> in Sierra Leone and denying them democracy at home...I expect Abacha> to> lead Nigeria to some form of democratic govt. by the end of the year> as he> promised. I suspect though that he (Abacha) will do a la Rawlings or> Yaya> Jammeh, ie, succeed himself; not the best but at least it helps ensure> that> there are no coups for a while, apparently the soldier-politicians are> very> good at securing State House (REALPOLITIK) and the State in the> process> I apologise for the long lecture but assure that I mean no insult> except to> show that we (Africans) have problems and more than anything we need> to> saved from the scourge of self-appointed and gun-toting leaders, we> need> some stability so that we can work out how best to develop our peoples> and> nations> pmj in Banjul and supporting ecomog> ----------> > From: mmjeng@image.dk > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa> > Date: Tuesday, February 10, 1998 11:48 PM> >> > Gambia-Lers,> > It is sad that the Nigerian-Led ECOMOG pound Freetown with artillery> > shells and nobody knows the exact number of death toll. It must be> > very serious. There was a report that about 50 people> > trying to escape to neighboring Guinea drowned when their boat> > capsized> > Does it mean that if there is any coup again in> > West Africa Nigeria will do the same.> > Where is the OAU and what are they doing.> > Where is the African Ladies Mission On Peace And Humanitarian> Issues.> > I am sure they have something to tell their husbands.> > How does President Kabbah feel about the pounding of his country and> > people, the thoundands of civilians fleeing, the unknown death toll> > and those trap in the city. All for him one person to be back to> > rule.> > Is Abacha democratic enough to led ECOMAG to restore democracy> > in Sierre Leone.> > Lets pray for our people in Sierre Leone and may God rescue them> > immediately.> > Greetings> > Matarr M. Jeng> >> > P/S Housainou, Your poem is just but great. Keep it up.> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 20:54:28 -0500From: Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student < bsillah@aiuniv.edu To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Happy belated val. day!Message-ID: <71C35CDEBD9BD011865F00805FA6DA73269D89@WEB1>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainI hope none of the single ladies would become your valentine next yearsimply because you are to become a chemist, they should find somethingmore important than a mere title...(just a thought)Goodluck in your search!Baboucarr Sillah> -----Original Message-----> From: Sambujang Kouyateh [SMTP: kouyateh@hotmail.com > Sent: Sunday, February 15, 1998 2:27 PM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Happy belated val. day!> What's up...what's up fellows??> I hope all the love-birds in the house had a lot of fun yesterday. My> woman and I had a big "fight" last night...not proud of it a bit. So,> to> the single ladies in the house, will you> Be Mg V Al N Ti Ne next year?> Soon to-be single Chemist,> Sambujang.> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 15:48:03 -0000From: " foroyaa@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UPDATE ON GAYE AND SILLAHMessage-ID: < B0000055237@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Foroyaa" < foroyaa@commit.gm via CommitIt appears that some concerned persons are still under the notion thatBaboucarr Gaye and Ebrima Sillah are still under detention. It is our dutyto give you an update that Baboucarr and Ebrima are released.Ebrima Sillah was released on saturday, 7 February, 1998 and has not beencharged. Baboucarr Gaye was released on the 8 February, 1998, then detainedagain when he reported on bail, but subsequently released on Thursday, 12February, 1998. He is charged for operating a radio station withoutlicence. We will give you a more detailed report in due course.------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 10:20:52 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Unwarranted lettersMessage-ID: < 34E9AAD4.7029@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFamara Demba wrote:> List members,> It is to my understanding that Malanding S. Jaiteh and Sailey Sey are both> against unwarranted mails( personal mails) posted to this list. Therefore I> would assume that their recent letters were unintentionally posted to the> list. Is that right Folks? Correct me if I'm wrong please will you? I am> pretty sure that most of the personal mails seen on this list were posted> unintentionally. Mistakes are human and I hope we always learn from them.> Thank you and keep hopes alive.> Famara Demba,> Columbus, Ohio.I agree. personal mails should be directly sent to intended receipientsonly since both parties have e mails.--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 01:42:39 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)Message-ID: < 9802160642.AA20638@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGambia-L,I wish to share the following response by Dr. Sulayman Nyang. I hope thatyou find reading it worthwhile.Thanks to all who responded, either privately or on this list.Regards,Moe S. Jallow***********************************************************************> Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 12:45:09 -0500 (EST)> From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@xavier.cldc.howard.edu > To: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa> In-Reply-To: < 9802110658.AA31888@st6000.sct.edu From: nyang@cldc.howard.edu Thanks for your message informing us about the state of affairs in SierraLeone. I think Gambians should show interest in the state of affairs inSierra leone. I can give five reasons why we should show interest andconcern. The first reason is that many Gambians and persons of Gambiandescent now see Sierra leone as their adopted homeland.This Gambiandiaspora in Sierra leone is usually associated with our Serahuliclansmen,but the Gambian presence is more diverse than that. The secondreason is that many Gambians are of Sierra Leone origin. The Krio (Aku) inthe Gambia originated in Sierra Leone. The decision of Lt. GovernorRendall in the early 1800's to bring many Krios into the newlycreated Bathurst settlement (now called Banjul) paved the way for the Kriofactor in Gambian history.Many Gambians have relatives and in-laws fromthis important community of Gambians.Their contributions to Gambiansociety range from the Agugu (Yoruba:Egungun), fufu and Akara to the Asobiand Osusu. There are many other things to list. To do justice to thesubject one may have to write an essay on Gambian-Sierra Leonean Relationsin the Age of European Colonization. The third reason why Gambians shouldshow interest in Sierra Leone is that the peoples of Sierra Leone are partofthe West Sudan civilizations. Their ethnic groups are related to otherGambian ethnics. The Mende, the Yalunka, the Sherbro, the Susu and theMandingo of that country are cousins to our people of the mande-speakinggroup of West Africa. The same is true of the Fula, the Krio and theTemne.The fourth reason why the Gambians should show interest in the stateof affairs in Sierra Leone lies in the common regional destiny that seemsto lump all the West African states in a circle of military violence. Thelate Kwame Nkrumah warned the Africans of his generation to avoid thepitfalls of disunity. He wrote and I quote from memory: " If we fail tounite Africa will be plunged into the same condition as Latin America isafter one hundred years of political independence...We will be victims andmartyrs of neocolonialism." What the Ghanaian leader was saying is thatthe military coup detat would become as common place in Africa as it was(then) in Latin America. Africans should study the history of coup detatsin Latin America and identify the factors and forces responsible for theelimination of the military coup detat in that hemisphere's politicallife. Since the Gambians have also gone through the agony of a militarycoup, it would be politically naive not to think the unthinkable. onceupon a time the Sierra leoneans thought that the political volcanorocking other African states could not destabilize their peaceful way oflife. Those who are seriously interested in the stability of the region,cannot ignore the threat to regional and local peace in any of thecountries. The fifth and last reason why Gambians should pay attention tothe state of affairs in Sierra Leone, lies in the fact that Sierra Leonehas set many precedents for Africa. Let me list a few of them for yourreflection and comment.The first precedent from the land the Portuguesecalled Sierra Leone, took place in 1967, when the late Siaka Stevens waselected to replace Prime Minister Albert Margai. This was certainlyunprecedented in African politics . It took place at a time when thesingle party system was the order of the day.Since then the Sierra Leoneexample has been followed only in Mauretius and Zambia.The secondprecedent is the fact that the military in Sierra Leone carried out a coupdetat and returned Siaka Stevens back to power, following the coup detatsof Lansana Musa and Commander Juxson Smith respectively. The thirdprecedent from Sierra Leone is the fact that this is the only Africancountry whose civilian president decided to groom a military officer tosucceed him.This is the Stevens-Momoh deal which blurred the lines ofdemarcation between the civilian politicians and the militaryestablishment in Sierra leone. If the Nigerian forces dislodged the rulingjunta in Freetown, Sierra leone would set another political precedent inAfrica. Here we witness an unprecedented spectacle of one military forcetaking action against another in the name of restoring civilian rule inSierra Leone. What is unprecedented is the fact that the thedemocratically elected civilian ruler to be restored is being restored byan external force (Nigeria)at a time when that very military power is thetarget of pro-democracy forces in Nigeria and elsewhere. The Nigerianintervention is certainly not unprecedented.The activities of theSenegalese army in the Gambia , following the Kukoi Samba Sanyangabortive coup detat in July 1981 and the French army in the restoration ofGabonese President Leon Mba in 1963 provide interesting constrasts forstudents of African politics. I hope you will find this informative andprovocative.Let me hear from you.Sulayman S. NyangHoward University------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 14:30:27 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)Message-ID: < 01bd3ace$4773fe60$8f2385c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitProf.!What more could we say?! Thanks a ton for the refresher and keepup the good work down there!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Monday, February 16, 1998 3:40 PMSubject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)>Gambia-L,>I wish to share the following response by Dr. Sulayman Nyang. I hope that>you find reading it worthwhile.>Thanks to all who responded, either privately or on this list.>Regards,>Moe S. Jallow>***********************************************************************>> Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 12:45:09 -0500 (EST)>> From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@xavier.cldc.howard.edu >> To: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu >> Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa>> In-Reply-To: < 9802110658.AA31888@st6000.sct.edu >From: nyang@cldc.howard.edu >Thanks for your message informing us about the state of affairs in Sierra>Leone. I think Gambians should show interest in the state of affairs in>Sierra leone. I can give five reasons why we should show interest and>concern. The first reason is that many Gambians and persons of Gambian>descent now see Sierra leone as their adopted homeland.This Gambian>diaspora in Sierra leone is usually associated with our Serahuli>clansmen,but the Gambian presence is more diverse than that. The second>reason is that many Gambians are of Sierra Leone origin. The Krio (Aku) in>the Gambia originated in Sierra Leone. The decision of Lt. Governor>Rendall in the early 1800's to bring many Krios into the newly>created Bathurst settlement (now called Banjul) paved the way for the Krio>factor in Gambian history.Many Gambians have relatives and in-laws from>this important community of Gambians.Their contributions to Gambian>society range from the Agugu (Yoruba:Egungun), fufu and Akara to the Asobi>and Osusu. There are many other things to list. To do justice to the>subject one may have to write an essay on Gambian-Sierra Leonean Relations>in the Age of European Colonization. The third reason why Gambians should>show interest in Sierra Leone is that the peoples of Sierra Leone are part>ofthe West Sudan civilizations. Their ethnic groups are related to other>Gambian ethnics. The Mende, the Yalunka, the Sherbro, the Susu and the>Mandingo of that country are cousins to our people of the mande-speaking>group of West Africa. The same is true of the Fula, the Krio and the>Temne.The fourth reason why the Gambians should show interest in the state>of affairs in Sierra Leone lies in the common regional destiny that seems>to lump all the West African states in a circle of military violence. The>late Kwame Nkrumah warned the Africans of his generation to avoid the>pitfalls of disunity. He wrote and I quote from memory: " If we fail to>unite Africa will be plunged into the same condition as Latin America is>after one hundred years of political independence...We will be victims and>martyrs of neocolonialism." What the Ghanaian leader was saying is that>the military coup detat would become as common place in Africa as it was>(then) in Latin America. Africans should study the history of coup detats>in Latin America and identify the factors and forces responsible for the>elimination of the military coup detat in that hemisphere's political>life. Since the Gambians have also gone through the agony of a military>coup, it would be politically naive not to think the unthinkable. once>upon a time the Sierra leoneans thought that the political volcano>rocking other African states could not destabilize their peaceful way of>life. Those who are seriously interested in the stability of the region,>cannot ignore the threat to regional and local peace in any of the>countries. The fifth and last reason why Gambians should pay attention to>the state of affairs in Sierra Leone, lies in the fact that Sierra Leone>has set many precedents for Africa. Let me list a few of them for your>reflection and comment.The first precedent from the land the Portuguese>called Sierra Leone, took place in 1967, when the late Siaka Stevens was>elected to replace Prime Minister Albert Margai. This was certainly>unprecedented in African politics . It took place at a time when the>single party system was the order of the day.Since then the Sierra Leone>example has been followed only in Mauretius and Zambia.The second>precedent is the fact that the military in Sierra Leone carried out a coup>detat and returned Siaka Stevens back to power, following the coup detats>of Lansana Musa and Commander Juxson Smith respectively. The third>precedent from Sierra Leone is the fact that this is the only African>country whose civilian president decided to groom a military officer to>succeed him.This is the Stevens-Momoh deal which blurred the lines of>demarcation between the civilian politicians and the military>establishment in Sierra leone. If the Nigerian forces dislodged the ruling>junta in Freetown, Sierra leone would set another political precedent in>Africa. Here we witness an unprecedented spectacle of one military force>taking action against another in the name of restoring civilian rule in>Sierra Leone. What is unprecedented is the fact that the the>democratically elected civilian ruler to be restored is being restored by>an external force (Nigeria)at a time when that very military power is the>target of pro-democracy forces in Nigeria and elsewhere. The Nigerian>intervention is certainly not unprecedented.The activities of the>Senegalese army in the Gambia , following the Kukoi Samba Sanyang>abortive coup detat in July 1981 and the French army in the restoration of>Gabonese President Leon Mba in 1963 provide interesting constrasts for>students of African politics. I hope you will find this informative and>provocative.Let me hear from you.>Sulayman S. Nyang>Howard University------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 04:10:39 PSTFrom: "Omar Gibba" < ojgibba@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New member!Message-ID: < 19980216121039.11137.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainCould you please add Mr. Musa sise to the Gambial-l. His e-mail addressis:Thank you very much for your cooperation,Peace!Omar Jibba (o.J)______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 14:09:19 +0100From: "Housainou Taal" < Housainou.Taal@wfp.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)Message-ID: < C12565AD.00470380.00@wfp.org Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiDr. Nyang,Your posting is very well done and so insightful! I found the book, "Agrarian Question and Reformism in Latin America" a good peice to read onthis subject. The author, Alain de Janvry (1981) was my college tutor andcan be contacted for further reference by those who want to pursue thissubject further. His address is as follows:Prof. Alain de JanvryGianini HallUniversity of Califiornia-Berkeley,Berkeley, California 94720, U.S.A.Regards, Housainou mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow) on 16-02-98 07:42:39Please respond to gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"cc: (bcc: Housainou Taal/OD/WFP)Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa (fwd)Gambia-L,I wish to share the following response by Dr. Sulayman Nyang. I hope thatyou find reading it worthwhile.Thanks to all who responded, either privately or on this list.Regards,Moe S. Jallow***********************************************************************> Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 12:45:09 -0500 (EST)> From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@xavier.cldc.howard.edu > To: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa> In-Reply-To: < 9802110658.AA31888@st6000.sct.edu From: nyang@cldc.howard.edu Thanks for your message informing us about the state of affairs in SierraLeone. I think Gambians should show interest in the state of affairs inSierra leone. I can give five reasons why we should show interest andconcern. The first reason is that many Gambians and persons of Gambiandescent now see Sierra leone as their adopted homeland.This Gambiandiaspora in Sierra leone is usually associated with our Serahuliclansmen,but the Gambian presence is more diverse than that. The secondreason is that many Gambians are of Sierra Leone origin. The Krio (Aku) inthe Gambia originated in Sierra Leone. The decision of Lt. GovernorRendall in the early 1800's to bring many Krios into the newlycreated Bathurst settlement (now called Banjul) paved the way for the Kriofactor in Gambian history.Many Gambians have relatives and in-laws fromthis important community of Gambians.Their contributions to Gambiansociety range from the Agugu (Yoruba:Egungun), fufu and Akara to the Asobiand Osusu. There are many other things to list. To do justice to thesubject one may have to write an essay on Gambian-Sierra Leonean Relationsin the Age of European Colonization. The third reason why Gambians shouldshow interest in Sierra Leone is that the peoples of Sierra Leone are partofthe West Sudan civilizations. Their ethnic groups are related to otherGambian ethnics. The Mende, the Yalunka, the Sherbro, the Susu and theMandingo of that country are cousins to our people of the mande-speakinggroup of West Africa. The same is true of the Fula, the Krio and theTemne.The fourth reason why the Gambians should show interest in the stateof affairs in Sierra Leone lies in the common regional destiny that seemsto lump all the West African states in a circle of military violence. Thelate Kwame Nkrumah warned the Africans of his generation to avoid thepitfalls of disunity. He wrote and I quote from memory: " If we fail tounite Africa will be plunged into the same condition as Latin America isafter one hundred years of political independence...We will be victims andmartyrs of neocolonialism." What the Ghanaian leader was saying is thatthe military coup detat would become as common place in Africa as it was(then) in Latin America. Africans should study the history of coup detatsin Latin America and identify the factors and forces responsible for theelimination of the military coup detat in that hemisphere's politicallife. Since the Gambians have also gone through the agony of a militarycoup, it would be politically naive not to think the unthinkable. onceupon a time the Sierra leoneans thought that the political volcanorocking other African states could not destabilize their peaceful way oflife. Those who are seriously interested in the stability of the region,cannot ignore the threat to regional and local peace in any of thecountries. The fifth and last reason why Gambians should pay attention tothe state of affairs in Sierra Leone, lies in the fact that Sierra Leonehas set many precedents for Africa. Let me list a few of them for yourreflection and comment.The first precedent from the land the Portuguesecalled Sierra Leone, took place in 1967, when the late Siaka Stevens waselected to replace Prime Minister Albert Margai. This was certainlyunprecedented in African politics . It took place at a time when thesingle party system was the order of the day.Since then the Sierra Leoneexample has been followed only in Mauretius and Zambia.The secondprecedent is the fact that the military in Sierra Leone carried out a coupdetat and returned Siaka Stevens back to power, following the coup detatsof Lansana Musa and Commander Juxson Smith respectively. The thirdprecedent from Sierra Leone is the fact that this is the only Africancountry whose civilian president decided to groom a military officer tosucceed him.This is the Stevens-Momoh deal which blurred the lines ofdemarcation between the civilian politicians and the militaryestablishment in Sierra leone. If the Nigerian forces dislodged the rulingjunta in Freetown, Sierra leone would set another political precedent inAfrica. Here we witness an unprecedented spectacle of one military forcetaking action against another in the name of restoring civilian rule inSierra Leone. What is unprecedented is the fact that the thedemocratically elected civilian ruler to be restored is being restored byan external force (Nigeria)at a time when that very military power is thetarget of pro-democracy forces in Nigeria and elsewhere. The Nigerianintervention is certainly not unprecedented.The activities of theSenegalese army in the Gambia , following the Kukoi Samba Sanyangabortive coup detat in July 1981 and the French army in the restoration ofGabonese President Leon Mba in 1963 provide interesting constrasts forstudents of African politics. I hope you will find this informative andprovocative.Let me hear from you.Sulayman S. NyangHoward University------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 09:21:44 -0500From: "Mambuna Bojang" < mbojang@mail.transy.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CAF resultsMessage-ID: < 34E84B77.3CCD798B@mail.transy.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------F820BE6A42F1C010DAF24757"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------F820BE6A42F1C010DAF24757Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI think some of you might be interested in this. Have a great day.God Speed!!Pa-Mambuna, the Bluegrass state.--------------F820BE6A42F1C010DAF24757Content-Type: application/x-perl; name="caf.pl"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitContent-Disposition: inline; filename="caf.pl" Latest Results 16,2.98, PRELIMINARY ROUND RESULTS OF CAF INTER CLUBS COMPETITIONSTHE SEVENTH CAF CUP 1998No Match 1st leg 2nd leg1-2. *APR(Rwanda)/Asmara Beer(Eritrea) Rwa,3-0 Eri,0-03-4. Anges de Fatima (Central Africa)/*Atletico Malabo (Eq. Guinea) Anges disq.Dates : Match 1: 30.31.01.98 - 1.02.98. Match 2: 13.14.15.02.98THE 24TH AFRICAN CUP OF CUP WINNERS 1998No Match 1stleg 2ndleg1-2. Wolaita Tusssaa (Ethiopia)/*Red Sea (Eritrea) Eth,0-2 Eri,3-33-4. *Dragons (Benin) / Gazelle (Tchad) Ben,4-1 Tch,2-25-6. *Notwane (Botswana) / Bantu (Lesotho) Bot,4-1 Les,4-07-8. *Tanzania Stars (Tanzania)/Bata Bullets (Malawi) Tan,3-1 Maw,2-29-10. *Rwanda FC (Rwanda / St. Louis (Seychelles) Rwa,6-1 Sey,1-011-12. V. club (Congo)/T.P. UCSA de Bangui (Central Africa) V. club withdr. & UCSA disq. For financial arrears13-14. Vital'O (Burundi)/Sony El Nguema (Eq. Guinea) Bur,2-1 postp.1 weekDates : 30.31.01.98 - 1.02.98 13.14.15.02.98THE SECOND CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 1998No Match 1stleg 2ndleg1-2. St. Michel Utd. (Seychelles)/*Coffee (Ethiopia) Sey,1-0 Eth,1-83-4. Rayon Sport (Rwanda) / Maniema (Burundi) Ben,6-15-6. *Telecom Wanderers (Malawi) / BDF X1 (Botswana) Maw,3-0 Bot,1-17-8. Mbabane Swallows (Swazland)/*Defence Force (Lesotho) Swa,1-4 Les,0-29-10. Medlaw Megbi (Eritrea) / *Utalii (Kenya) Eri,0-1 Ken,0-111-12. St. Louisienne (Réunion) / *Sunrise (Mauritius) Reu,1-2 Mri,1-213-14. *Desportivo (Equatorial Guinea) / Munisport (Congo)Munisport withdr.15-16. Wallidan (Gambia) / *Douanes (Senegal) Gam,0-0 Sen,0-217-18. *Mogas 90 (Benin) / East End Lions (Sierra Leone) SLE withdrew19-20. Tempete Mocaf (Central Africa)/*Tourbillon (Tchad) Tempete disq.Dates : 1st leg: 30.31.01.98 - 1.02.98. 2nd leg: 13.14.15.02.98Countires marked with * are the ones qualified for the next round.The 21st African Cup of Nations:Group ADate Time GMT Venue Match # ResultFeb 7 - 16h00 Stade du 4 août 1. Burkina Faso / Cameroon 0-1Feb 8 - 20h00 Stade Municipal 4. Algeria / Guinea 0-1Feb 11 - 15h00 Stade Municipal 9. Cameroon / Guinea 2-220h00 Stade du 4 août 11. Burkina Faso / Algeria 2-1Feb 15 - 16h00 Stade du 4 août 17. Burkina Faso / Guinea 1-016h00 Stade Municipal 18. Cameroon / Algeria 2-1CLASSIFICATIONPl W L D GF GA PtsCameroon 3 2 0 1 5 3 7Burkina Faso 3 2 1 0 3 2 6Guinea 3 1 1 1 3 3 4Algeria 3 0 3 0 2 5 0Group BDate Time GMT Venue Match # ResultFeb 9 - 16h00 Stade Municipal 5. Togo / DR Congo 1-220h30 Stade du 4 août 7. Ghana / Tunisia 2-0Feb 12 - 16h00 Stade Municipal 12. Tunisia / DR Congo 2-120h30 Stade du 4 août 14. Ghana / Togo 1-2Feb 16 - 17h00 Stade du 4 août 19. Ghana / DR Congo17h00 Stade Municipal 20. Tunisia / TogoCLASSIFICATIONPl W L D GF GA PtsGhana 2 1 1 0 3 2 3DR Congo 2 1 1 0 3 3 3Togo 2 1 1 0 3 3 3Tunisia 2 1 1 0 2 3 3Group CDate Time GMT Venue Match # ResultFeb 8 - 15h00 Stade Omnisport 2. South Africa / Angola 0-018h00 Stade Omnisport 3. C. d'Ivoire / Namibia 4-3Feb 11 - 17h15 Stade Omnisport 10. South Africa / C. d'Ivoire 1-1Feb 12 - 18h15 Stade Omnisport 13. Angola / Namibia 3-3Feb 16 - 20h00 Stade Municipal 21. C. d'Ivoire / Angola20h00 Stade Omnisport 22. South Africa / NamibiaCLASSIFICATIONPl W L D GF GA PtsC. d'Ivoire 2 1 0 1 5 4 4Angola 2 0 0 2 3 3 2South Africa 2 0 0 2 1 1 2Namibia 2 0 1 1 6 7 1Group DDate Time GMT Venue Match # ResultFeb 9 - 18h15 Stade Omnisport 6. Zambia / Morocco 1-1Feb 10 - 18h00 Stade Omnisport 8. Egypt / Mozambique 2-0Feb 13 - 17h00 Stade Omnisport 15. Zambia / Egypt 0-420h00 Stade Omnisport 16. Morocco / Mozambique 3-0Feb 17 - 16h00 Stade Omnisport 23. Zambia / Mozambique16h00 Stade Municipal 24. Egypt / MoroccoCLASSIFICATIONPl W L D GF GA PtsEgypt 2 2 0 0 6 0 6Morocco 2 1 0 1 4 1 4Zambia 2 0 1 1 1 5 1Mozambique 2 0 2 0 0 5 0QuarterfinalsDate Time GMT Venue Match # ResultFeb 20 - 16h00 Stade Omnisport 25. Cameroon / runner-up BFeb 21 - 16h00 Stade du 4 août 26. Winner B / Burkina Faso20h00 Stade Municipal 27. Winner C / runners-up DFeb 22 - 16h00 Stade Municipal 28. Winner D / runner-up CSemifinalsDate Time GMT Venue Match # ResultFeb 25 - 16h00 Stade du 4 août 29. Winner 25 / Winner 2820h00 Stade Omnisport 30. Winner 26 / Winner 27Third-placeDate Time GMT Venue Match # ResultFeb 27 - 16h00 Stade Municipal 31. Loser 29 / Loser 30FinalDate Time GMT Venue Match # ResultFeb 28 - 16h00 Stade du 4 août 32. Winner 29 / Winner 30Stadiums: Ouagadougou: Stade du 4 août, Stade Municipal. Bobo Dioulasso: Stade Omnisport





Copyright 1997 MidEast Net all rightsReserved .

--------------F820BE6A42F1C010DAF24757--------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 11:32:13 PSTFrom: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: leadership conferenceMessage-ID: < 19980216193223.27154.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainGreetings:Here is an update on the conference. The past week has been verypromising and productive. A large segment of the D.C. community hasembraced the need for a conference and have begun contributingsignificantly to its success. I hope this is reflected in the emergingformat. The principal speakers, facilitators etc. will be postedshortly. Meanwhile, please send your input and inform others about theconference.LatJor+++++++++++++LEADERSHIP CONFERENCEMEETING THE CHALLENGES OF THE 21ST CENTURYHOWARD UNIVERSITYBLACKBURN CENTER2:30 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.SATURDAY FEB. 21ST, 1998You are cordially invited to participate in a Leadership Conference todefine the mission, goals, objectives, and plans for the establishmentof a Global Gambian Association.CONTEXTThe establishment of such an association is based on the expressedinterest of the gambian community for the development of an integratedand cohesive community that is self-reliant and productive in:(a) meeting the economic, socio-cultural and professional needs ofgambians overseas;(b) making a sustained and valuable contribution to the development ofThe Gambia, and(c) meeting the challenges of the 21st century and their impact on TheGambia and Gambians.Currently there exists numerous small organizations addressing diversespecific needs of the Gambian community. The Global Association wouldvalidate these organizations while seeking to address cross-cuttingneeds.CONFERENCE AGENDA1. Registration and Open Space/Open Market Dialogue2. Plenary - Challenges of the 21st century3. Concurrent sessions (set 1)4. Plenary discussion5. Concurrent sessions (set 2)6. Plenary session7. Closure and Next Steps (introduction of:(a) Policy and Strategic Planning Group(to compile information, analyze and finalize for action)(b) Other groups to form to be based on the deliverables from thePolicy and Strategic Planning Group.)Concurrent sessionsa) The Global Association: Mission, Goals, Guiding Principles,Membership;b) Human Resource Development and Management (Education, Training andProfessionalism, Health and Social Protection)c) Knowledge Generation and Dissemination - Building the LearningCommunityd) Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Developmente) Economic and Financial Managementf) Managing an effective and sustainable Gambian association -What works, What does not work, What principles to apply,What structures, How to enhance partnership, commitment andownership.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 14:48:04 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIList managers,Could you please Fatou Jobe to the list? Her email address is Fatou.Jobe@halliburton.com. Thanks.---------Anna Secka------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 17:44:45 -0500From: "Moe S. Jallow" < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: TestMessage-ID: < 199802161744450370.006CA745@150.1.15.80 This is just a test. Please disregard.------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 17:45:40 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing ProjectMessage-ID: < B0000055650@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitIn response to Paul's enquiry:> How much are the plots selling for?A follow up enquiry was made with the Corporation earlier today and thefollowing information may also be of interest:==========================Dimension Price (Dalasis)18 X 25 45,00020 X 25 50,00025 X 25 55,000=========================E&OEThe approx. Mid-Market exchange rate as at today is $1 = Dal 10.2Regards to all.Archi------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 19:39:34 -0500From: "Amadou L. Fall" < jambaar@enter.net To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CAF resultsMessage-ID: < 199802170042.TAA19383@mail.enter.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi All,For those of you with a sound card, speakers and a fast modem(i.e., 14Kbps or greater) check out this site - www.audionet.com. You canlisten to live broadcast of the BBC and many other radio stations. You willneed RealAudio, but the site has a link to download the program.I was just listening to the results for the African Cup of Nations,news about Sierra Leone and Africa...Enjoy!!!Amadou Fall----------> From: Mambuna Bojang < mbojang@mail.transy.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: CAF results> Date: Monday, February 16, 1998 9:21 AM> I think some of you might be interested in this. Have a great day.> God Speed!!> Pa-Mambuna, the Bluegrass state.------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 20:50:36 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing ProjectMessage-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19980216205036.0069127c@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 05:45 PM 2/16/98 -0000, you wrote:Thank you Archi for the information.Paul.Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm > via Commit>In response to Paul's enquiry:>> How much are the plots selling for?>A follow up enquiry was made with the Corporation earlier today and the>following information may also be of interest:>==========================>Dimension Price (Dalasis)>18 X 25 45,000>20 X 25 50,000>25 X 25 55,000>=========================>E&OE>The approx. Mid-Market exchange rate as at today is $1 = Dal 10.2>Regards to all.>Archi------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 01:30:32 ESTFrom: ADEMBA@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SubscriptionMessage-ID: < 7d48ea22.34e92e8a@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitDear List Managers,Can you please subscribe Nicolas Fresh to the list. His E-mailaddress is Wangofresk@hotmail.com. I will appreciate it.Thanks.Alasana.------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 02:28:31 -0400 (AST)From: cherno@acm.org Subject: Responsible e-mailingMessage-ID: < 199802170628.CAA09297@ipv6-1.ee.tuns.ca Some thoughts on the recent concern about misdirected mail:It only takes a couple of seconds to verify who you'resending mail to after hitting that REPLY button. Sureenough you can forget to check, but then I guess that'swhere responsibility steps in. It is also worth the whileto learn a bit more about the e-mail software you use;certain configurable options usually let you tailor yourenvironment to your convenience, which can sometimes helpprevent ostensibly careless mistakes. Be paranoid, becausethe next time you inadvertently send personal mail to some300 people, it may be more--much more--than just a "hello,how are you" message...The issue of learning more about the software tools youuse goes beyond just your e-mail software. The listprocessor that drives this mailing list is another toolworth finding more about. Just send a subjectless messagewith "help" as the only word in the body of the message to listproc@u.washington.edu >, and you'll be amazed at how easyit can be to do certain things, or that they can be doneat all. You can, for instance, search the gambia-l archives,over several months, by keyword--useful if you weretemporarily unsubscribed and wanted to know what wasdiscussed about a particular topic while you were away.Finally, a few suggestions I guess might fall under thecategory of e-mail etiquette:1. Avoid sending attachments with your e-mail. Not all e-mailclients understand HTML formatted documents, and certainlynot all word processors know M$ Word. Worse yet, somejust don't know how to handle attachments. It is thegeneral consensus that computer viruses (virii ?) cannotbe spread through e-mail, but attachments are just oneway a malicious individual (or prankster, as the case maybe) can send trojans galloping into your 'pooter.2. Explicitly terminate your end-of-lines with the / key. What happens is that some editors wouldwrap your text around for you while you compose a messagebut wouldn't necessarily include the proper characters tolet other e-mail clients know to end the line there. Soa reader can literally receive a message that is a singlelong, very long, line. Believe me, it can be a pain in thebutt! On the same token, don't write very long linesbecause someone might want to quote your message in theirreply and when the ">" character is prepended to the linesof your message, it produces all sorts of messed up formats.3. If you reply to specific portions of a message andhave to quote them, just do so where necessary. If you justreply to praise a piece or say thanks, I doubt if it isreally necessary to include the entire 20 or so lines.Chances are, whoever is interested in what you have to sayabout it already has the original message. If you don'tknow how to include portions of a message in your reply,well maybe this is the time to "learn a bit more about youre-mail software". Some good places to start are "Help","Options", "Preferences"... Get my drift? ;-)And a question to the maintainers of the list, who, incidentally,are doing such a great job: is there some form of introduction tothe list sent to newly subscribed members? I think this questionwas raised earlier. A short message with a brief descriptionof Gambia-l and a summary of a few useful commands understoodby the list processor would sure go a long way. Some new members haveto chill for a while to get a feel for the nature of discussions onthe list before they contribute or even send in an introduction.This is OK but first impressions do last and if a member joinedat the wrong time, well...Er, did I forget to say that any opinions that might have beenraised in this message are humbly mine, and are thus notnecessarily entirely true? :-)Many thanks.Cherno Waka Jagne,Halifax------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 02:07:00 ESTFrom: JHNSHERRIF@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing ProjectMessage-ID: < 11c9a05a.34e93716@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitSubject: Gambians to form a financial Investment firm.Date: February 17,1998Sender: jhnsherriff@aol.com Greeting or Salam brother s and Sisters:The Gambian organization in Atlanta is testing a investment club that can leadto major financial institution to the Alanta Gambian community.Gambians all over the world should joint an financial investment club forbettertomorrow. F.Y.I------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 08:06:57 -0500From: "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < 34E98B71.7C69@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGambia-l:as Nyang mentioned, many of us have ties of some kind to Sierra Leone.My grandfather, Ernest Scattred, emigrated to the Gambia from SierraLeone.Amadou SJ------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 15:09:27 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: leadership conferenceMessage-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3DE@DKDIFS02>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableCongratulation in organizing this conference. Sorry that I can not justfly in from Denmark. From outside it looks very fine, but also veryambitious, to come around the subjects within an hour or so, even youhave fine lectures or speakers. My experiences are from NGO-sessionsover the years. As I know you gambians, it will demand a very toughdiscipline, which I do hope you all will accept. I wish all of of you"good luck", and look forward to hear more about it. Asbj=F8rn Nordam> ----------> Fra: latjor ndow[SMTP: latjor@hotmail.com > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sendt: 16. februar 1998 20:32> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Emne: leadership conference>=20> Greetings:> Here is an update on the conference. The past week has been very=20> promising and productive. A large segment of the D.C. community has=20> embraced the need for a conference and have begun contributing=20> significantly to its success. I hope this is reflected in the =emerging>=20> format. The principal speakers, facilitators etc. will be posted=20> shortly. Meanwhile, please send your input and inform others about =the>=20> conference.> LatJor> +++++++++++++> LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE>=20> MEETING THE CHALLENGES OF THE 21ST CENTURY>=20> HOWARD UNIVERSITY> BLACKBURN CENTER> 2:30 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.> SATURDAY FEB. 21ST, 1998>=20> You are cordially invited to participate in a Leadership Conference =to>=20> define the mission, goals, objectives, and plans for the =establishment>=20> of a Global Gambian Association.>=20> CONTEXT>=20> The establishment of such an association is based on the expressed=20> interest of the gambian community for the development of an =integrated>=20> and cohesive community that is self-reliant and productive in:>=20> (a) meeting the economic, socio-cultural and professional needs of>=20> gambians overseas;> (b) making a sustained and valuable contribution to the development =of>=20> The Gambia, and> (c) meeting the challenges of the 21st century and their impact on =The>=20> Gambia and Gambians.>=20> Currently there exists numerous small organizations addressing =diverse>=20> specific needs of the Gambian community. The Global Association would => validate these organizations while seeking to address cross-cutting=20> needs.>=20> CONFERENCE AGENDA>=20> 1. Registration and Open Space/Open Market Dialogue> 2. Plenary - Challenges of the 21st century> 3. Concurrent sessions (set 1)> 4. Plenary discussion> 5. Concurrent sessions (set 2)> 6. Plenary session> 7. Closure and Next Steps (introduction of:> (a) Policy and Strategic Planning Group=20> (to compile information, analyze and finalize for action)> (b) Other groups to form to be based on the deliverables from =the>=20> Policy and Strategic Planning Group.)>=20> Concurrent sessions>=20> a) The Global Association: Mission, Goals, Guiding Principles,>=20> Membership;> b) Human Resource Development and Management (Education, Training and => Professionalism, Health and Social Protection)> c) Knowledge Generation and Dissemination - Building the Learning>=20> Community> d) Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Development> e) Economic and Financial Management> f) Managing an effective and sustainable Gambian association -=20> What works, What does not work, What principles to apply,=20> What structures, How to enhance partnership, commitment and =20> ownership.>=20> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com >=20------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 11:57:35 ESTFrom: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing ProjectMessage-ID: < 8386a5a8.34e9c181@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitArchie,Please excuse my ignorance, but are these measurements in yards, meters ? Andl do hope sincerely that these are not feet.JabouIn a message dated 2/16/98 7:39:19 PM, you wrote:< archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitIn response to Paul's enquiry:> How much are the plots selling for?A follow up enquiry was made with the Corporation earlier today and thefollowing information may also be of interest:==========================Dimension Price (Dalasis)18 X 25 45,00020 X 25 50,00025 X 25 55,000=========================E&OEThe approx. Mid-Market exchange rate as at today is $1 = Dal 10.2Regards to all.Archi----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from relay12.mail.aol.com (relay12.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.12]) byair07.mail.aol.com (v38.1) with SMTP; Mon, 16 Feb 1998 19:39:18 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.1])by relay12.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id TAA28642;Mon, 16 Feb 1998 19:39:12 -0500 (EST)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid QAA01398; Mon, 16 Feb 1998 16:39:02 -0800Received: from mxu3.u.washington.edu (mxu3.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.7])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid QAA17730 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Mon, 16 Feb 199816:38:46 -0800Received: from mail1.sn.no ( 0@mail1.sn.no [194.143.8.8])by mxu3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTPid QAA18403 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Mon, 16 Feb 1998 16:38:28-0800Received: from mail2.sn.no ( 0@mail2.sn.no [194.143.8.114]) by mail1.sn.no(8.8.6/8.8.6/sol5)with ESMTP id for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 17 Feb 199801:38:21 +0100 (MET)Received: from mail2.sn.no (t6o203p20.telia.com [195.204.221.80]) bymail2.sn.no (8.8.6/8.8.6/sol5)with SMTP id for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 17 Feb 199801:20:31 +0100 (MET)Received: from pcgroup (149.212.100.74) by south.commit.gm(EMWAC SMTPRS 0.81) with SMTP id < B0000055650@south.commit.gm >;Mon, 16 Feb 1998 17:50:38 +0000Message-Id: < B0000055650@south.commit.gm Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 17:45:40 -0000Reply-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-MSMail-Priority: NormalX-Priority: 3X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 17:36:33 +0000 (GMT)From: "B.M.Jones" < B.M.Jones@econ.hull.ac.uk To: amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net Cc: GAMBIA-L: ;Subject: Re: Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < SIMEON.9802171733.A@p013.gri.hull.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIII would like to thank Dr. Nyang as usual, for his brilliantexposition on Sierra Leone and also for educating me alittle bit about my history and roots as i am a creole andmy great grand father emigrated from Glouster in SierraLeone to Gambia.Apart from the points already mentioned by him, I wouldalso like to re-echo that every Gambian should takeinterest of what is happening in the sub region. SierraLeone have trained hundreds of Gambians incluing four SOSin the current government. There are so many professionalsfrom Sierra Leone in Banjul, some of whom are helping outat the RVH and schools. I hang out with some who are highlytrained lawyers,accountants and engineers and these peoplehave been displaced from their own homeland. These are someof the repercussions of internal turmoil in a country.However, BRAVO to Ecomog for solving an African problem.Some people are criticizing Nigeria because of its militarygovernment but let's look at the counterfactual, if Nigeriahad not taken the lead and intervened in Sierra Leone andused force on Johnny Koroma who was not manly enough tostand up and fight but decided to "chicken out" and is nowseeking political asylum - (so much for his bravery), theSierra Leonian masses would still be suffering. At leastthe professionals and others can now return home and startthe rebuilding process of their shattered economy which isgoing to be a difficult and uphill task. Their ministry ofFinance has was burnt and flattened to the ground and theCentral Bank was bombed by those irresponsible rebels.Another lesson that Aficans can derive from this is that weneed African solutions to African problems. It is alrightfor the UN to condemn the military junta, so what!condemnnation does not bring about changes, action does andit has worked in Sierra Leone where a democratic electedgovernment will once again take its righful place at thehelm of affairs.cheersBasilOn Tue, 17 Feb 1998 08:06:57 -0500 "A. Scattred Janneh" amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net > wrote:> Gambia-l:> as Nyang mentioned, many of us have ties of some kind to Sierra Leone.> My grandfather, Ernest Scattred, emigrated to the Gambia from Sierra> Leone.> Amadou SJ----------------------B.M.Jones------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 13:14:51 -0500From: globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: leadership conferenceMessage-ID: < 34E9D39B.72EC@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAsbjørn Nordam wrote:> Congratulation in organizing this conference. Sorry that I can not just> fly in from Denmark. From outside it looks very fine, but also very> ambitious, to come around the subjects within an hour or so, even you> have fine lectures or speakers. My experiences are from NGO-sessions> over the years. As I know you gambians, it will demand a very tough> discipline, which I do hope you all will accept. I wish all of of you> "good luck", and look forward to hear more about it. Asbjørn Nordam> > ----------> > Fra: latjor ndow[SMTP: latjor@hotmail.com > > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Sendt: 16. februar 1998 20:32> > Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > Emne: leadership conference> >> > Greetings:> > Here is an update on the conference. The past week has been very> > promising and productive. A large segment of the D.C. community has> > embraced the need for a conference and have begun contributing> > significantly to its success. I hope this is reflected in the emerging> >> > format. The principal speakers, facilitators etc. will be posted> > shortly. Meanwhile, please send your input and inform others about the> >> > conference.> > LatJor> > +++++++++++++> > LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE> >> > MEETING THE CHALLENGES OF THE 21ST CENTURY> >> > HOWARD UNIVERSITY> > BLACKBURN CENTER> > 2:30 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.> > SATURDAY FEB. 21ST, 1998> >> > You are cordially invited to participate in a Leadership Conference to> >> > define the mission, goals, objectives, and plans for the establishment> >> > of a Global Gambian Association.> >> > CONTEXT> >> > The establishment of such an association is based on the expressed> > interest of the gambian community for the development of an integrated> >> > and cohesive community that is self-reliant and productive in:> >> > (a) meeting the economic, socio-cultural and professional needs of> >> > gambians overseas;> > (b) making a sustained and valuable contribution to the development of> >> > The Gambia, and> > (c) meeting the challenges of the 21st century and their impact on The> >> > Gambia and Gambians.> >> > Currently there exists numerous small organizations addressing diverse> >> > specific needs of the Gambian community. The Global Association would> > validate these organizations while seeking to address cross-cutting> > needs.> >> > CONFERENCE AGENDA> >> > 1. Registration and Open Space/Open Market Dialogue> > 2. Plenary - Challenges of the 21st century> > 3. Concurrent sessions (set 1)> > 4. Plenary discussion> > 5. Concurrent sessions (set 2)> > 6. Plenary session> > 7. Closure and Next Steps (introduction of:> > (a) Policy and Strategic Planning Group> > (to compile information, analyze and finalize for action)> > (b) Other groups to form to be based on the deliverables from the> >> > Policy and Strategic Planning Group.)> >> > Concurrent sessions> >> > a) The Global Association: Mission, Goals, Guiding Principles,> >> > Membership;> > b) Human Resource Development and Management (Education, Training and> > Professionalism, Health and Social Protection)> > c) Knowledge Generation and Dissemination - Building the Learning> >> > Community> > d) Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Development> > e) Economic and Financial Management> > f) Managing an effective and sustainable Gambian association -> > What works, What does not work, What principles to apply,> > What structures, How to enhance partnership, commitment and> > ownership.> >> > ______________________________________________________> > Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com > >You are welcome . If you need an invitation just let us knowHabib--MZ------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 10:41:36 -0800 (PST)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sillah KonatehMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: w5xoQX8MbVBZCNbaZGjpVQ==Paul,Please direct this to the individual intended for. I just recently sent mail tothe list addressing personal mails issue.regards,sarian> Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 10:51:50 -0800> From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> Subject: Sillah Konateh> Mime-Version: 1.0> X-Sender: bgibba@mail.interlog.com > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Hi! Mr. Konateh,> I always suspected that you the brother of my friend Lasana Konateh in> Toronto but I never confirmed it until today. I asked Sana about you and he> confirmed that you are indeed his brother. Anyway, write to me by using my> private e-mail address----bgibba@interlog.com so we can say more. My> regards to you. Also, best wishes to you from Sana and his family members,> Fatoumata, Alhagie, Ansumana, Nfamara, Mansata, and Foday.> Paul.------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 14:13:15 -0500From: globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < 34E9E14B.3DFB@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitB.M.Jones wrote:> I would like to thank Dr. Nyang as usual, for his brilliant> exposition on Sierra Leone and also for educating me a> little bit about my history and roots as i am a creole and> my great grand father emigrated from Glouster in Sierra> Leone to Gambia.> Apart from the points already mentioned by him, I would> also like to re-echo that every Gambian should take> interest of what is happening in the sub region. Sierra> Leone have trained hundreds of Gambians incluing four SOS> in the current government. There are so many professionals> from Sierra Leone in Banjul, some of whom are helping out> at the RVH and schools. I hang out with some who are highly> trained lawyers,accountants and engineers and these people> have been displaced from their own homeland. These are some> of the repercussions of internal turmoil in a country.> However, BRAVO to Ecomog for solving an African problem.> Some people are criticizing Nigeria because of its military> government but let's look at the counterfactual, if Nigeria> had not taken the lead and intervened in Sierra Leone and> used force on Johnny Koroma who was not manly enough to> stand up and fight but decided to "chicken out" and is now> seeking political asylum - (so much for his bravery), the> Sierra Leonian masses would still be suffering. At least> the professionals and others can now return home and start> the rebuilding process of their shattered economy which is> going to be a difficult and uphill task. Their ministry of> Finance has was burnt and flattened to the ground and the> Central Bank was bombed by those irresponsible rebels.> Another lesson that Aficans can derive from this is that we> need African solutions to African problems. It is alright> for the UN to condemn the military junta, so what!> condemnnation does not bring about changes, action does and> it has worked in Sierra Leone where a democratic elected> government will once again take its righful place at the> helm of affairs.> cheers> Basil> On Tue, 17 Feb 1998 08:06:57 -0500 "A. Scattred Janneh"> < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net > wrote:> > Gambia-l:> >> > as Nyang mentioned, many of us have ties of some kind to Sierra Leone.> > My grandfather, Ernest Scattred, emigrated to the Gambia from Sierra> > Leone.> >> > Amadou SJ> ----------------------> B.M.JonesYou are very correct on why we should all be grateful to to ECOMOG forstopping the misery of the Sierra leonians.We are all somehow related toeach other. My grandfather was a muslim lebanese immigrant who gotmarried to the sister/cousin of the late Sir Milton Margai and AlbertMargai who were christians. My mom immigrated to the Gambia to marry mydad and we were all born in Banjul. So you can see the relationship bothreligiously and nationally.After all even as human beings we should be concerned.peaceHabib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 18:13:50 -0000From: " foroyaa@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: LETTER TO SEC. OF STATE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS ON GOVT.'S DESIRE TO MEDIATE IN CASAMANCEMessage-ID: < B0000056447@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Foroyaa" < foroyaa@commit.gm via CommitSecretary of State for Foreign Affairs,Department of State for Foreign Affairs,Marina Parade,Banjul.16 February, 1998.THE POLICY OF POSITIVE NEUTRALITY AND PROGRESSIVE RAPPROCHEMENTProblems do not solve themselves. They are solved by people. A person whogoes asleep while his or her neighbour's house is on fire ultimately mayfind oneself in a state of permanent sleep when the fire visits one's roof.This is why the move of the government to offer to mediate in the Casamancecrisis is very much in tune with the dictates of conventional wisdom.History has no place for people who fail to do their duty when the clarioncall is trumpeted by our times and circumstances. History is made by peoplewho have the determination, courage, organisational ability and are willingto elicit immense sacrifice to ensure that the regulatory mechanisms whichbind our common humanity and which seek to keep intact our ardent desire tolive in peace, prosperity and happiness are revitalised.The Casamance crisis is just next door. Gambians cannot escape the problem.We have the option to either be part of the problem or part of thesolution. However, we cannot be part of the solution until we know theconcrete realities which govern the crisis.The question now arises: What are we confronted with in Casamance?The answer is simple. It is a war situation. The fundamental task is how tomake the forces of aggression to retire for good. This cannot be done untilthe contending forces yearn for peace and work assiduously to achieve it.This is inconceivable unless the factors which engineer the outbreak of warare understood and addressed.In short, war is the pursuit of the strategic objective of imposing one'swill on one's adversary by instruments of coercion. Each contending partyprosecutes war in order to attain given strategic objectives. Victory isthe attainment of one's strategic objective.Whether a war situation can be contained, managed and ultimately resolvedthrough negotiation or not depends entirely on the strategic objectives ofthe contending forces and the tenacity with which they cling to thecontradictory goals which engender war.When contending forces call for cease fire without having any intension toshift the focal point of their strategic objectives, the peace merelyserves as respite to prepare for more vicious war. Such negotiations merelyserve to shift the date of reckoning.Hence, if The Gambia is to play a meaningful and decisive role in theresolution of the Casamance crisis, we must move from the shell of the warto the kernel.Once we are able to dissect the problem in order to expose all the vitalorgans, we may be able to give an objective prognosis and thus adopt acurative strategy.An objective review of the Casamance crisis would reveal the sensitivehistorical problem of self determination and the post independentconception of territorial integrity which is equated with the maintenanceof old colonial borders as the boundaries of newly independent states.As Gambia prepares to take part in mediation, the Department of State forForeign Affairs must acquaint itself with the historical roots of thecrisis as conceived by the contending parties.The Casamance Independentists have a dossier on the historical basis forjustifying their uprising. The strengths and weaknesses of their argumentsmust be thoroughly digested. The Senegalese Government has a dossier on thehistorical basis to determine the borders of the geopolitical entity nowcalled Senegal. It is important to examine the dossier and fully comprehendthe strengths and weaknesses of the historical evidence governing thecolonial borders prior to independence.In this regard, there is need for a technical committee to be set up withinthe Department of State for Foreign Affairs which will liaise with thecontending parties as well as the French and British Governments to findout a correct picture of the colonial history of the territory concerned asconceived by the various forces.This is absolutely essential if one is not to find oneself being batteredby conflicting claims without being diplomatically literate to raise issuesthat would minimise differences in conception and promote a more fertileground for an agreement.Hence, the first step to take is to investigate and gather all thedifferent positions adopted by the contending forces and theirjustification before going on to set up the terms for negotiation. This isone fundamental step to note. Let us move to the second.Furthermore, it should be borne in mind that mediation may succeed or failto address the immediate concerns. Hence, those who engage in mediationmust know how to forge ahead in good order and how to retreat in good ordershould there be obstacles.In this way, mediators may safeguard themselves from becoming targets forthe release of the aggression of the contending forces.This calls for a policy of positive neutrality. This policy calls forparticipation in resolving conflicts without being a part of them. Thispolicy is what ECOMOG failed to apply in the Liberian situation.Consequently, immense properties and lives were lost before they learned tocope with the situation.The policy of positive neutrality is based on the acknowledgment thatmediation is merely a diplomatic instrument which is utilised to facilitateamicable settlement of dispute. Mediation, therefore, presupposes that thecontending parties have consented to the mediation efforts of the mediator.The policy of positive neutrality imposes on the mediator the duty toconfine one's role to the reconciliation of the claims and views of theparties to a dispute. It permits the mediator to make proposals which theparties to a dispute may consider and approve thus providing a basis for anagreement or protocol to be signed to settle the dispute.They may also give the mediator the mandate to monitor the agreement. TheGambia, because of its unique position, should adopt the policy of positiveneutrality. The reason for this is simple.The crystallization of such a policy is dictated by her geopoliticalposition as a bridge between the two contending forces. Gambia is,therefore, in a unique position to promote dialogue and the spirit ofreconciliation between the two adversaries. However, it can also forfeitthe unique advantage if it fails to adhere to the policy of positiveneutrality and remain an impartial arbitrator.The reason for this is evident in recent developments. It is important forthe Gambian authorities to have it as a focal point in their minds that itwas in November, 1996 that the Farafenni attackers penetrated Gambia fromthe northern part of Senegal and occupied the military camp in Farafenni.On the other hand, the Kartong attackers also penetrated The Gambia fromthe Casamance in July, 1997.This demonstrates very clearly that Gambia has very porous borders with thecontending forces and any alliance with one party could lead it to be theadversary of the other and thus render it vulnerable to the politics ofdestabilization.In short, attacks could be launched against the Gambian regime with thecomplicity of one of the contending parties. In this regard, the policy ofpositive neutrality is what will enable The Gambia to earn the confidenceof the contending parties and participate in resolving the crisis withoutbeing drawn into it as a warring party.This policy of positive neutrality is a diplomatic instrument which shouldbe one of the cornerstones of Gambia's policy on the resolution of theCasamance crisis. This is the first principle. Let us move to the second.Experience teaches that negotiation may provide a breathing space for amore atrocious and protracted war or a protracted and more durable peace.Suffice it to say negotiations which lead to escalation of conflict may bedeemed to be irrelevant and undesirable.Each crisis has its nature and characteristics. The nature of each crisisdetermines its exigencies. These exigencies must be addressed to effect asettlement of a dispute. Clear-sightedness is necessary to know what ittakes to address the exigencies of each situation. It is this farsightedperspective in diplomacy which enables the seasoned diplomats to search andfind the principles, procedures and modalities which perfectly answer theurgent problems posed by each crisis situation.In cases where the strategic objectives of the contending forces arediametrically opposed to each other, one may conclude that a negotiatedsettlement constitutes a grandiose dream.Seasoned diplomats, however, do not resign to situations. They help buildsituations that make the seemingly unlikely feasible. Such ingenuity, suchcreative element in international diplomacy is what have prevented manycatastrophic situations from unfolding in the course of our historicaldevelopment. Such creativity, however, is rooted in objectivity.Applying this principle in the Casamance situation, one must ask whetherthere can be any agenda for peace to deal with the situation. This dependson whether the desire for peace outweighs the desire for war on both sides.Where this is not certain, the aim of the negotiation should be to injectcertainty in the process.In our view, measures should be introduced to create an environment wherethe desire for peace will outweigh the desire for war on all sides. Thismakes it imperative for all sides to consistently and constantly work forpeace.This policy of searching for measures which when implemented trulycontributes to the consolidation of peace step by step so that the desirefor peace ultimately outweighs the desire for war is the policy ofprogressive rapprochement.Under such a policy, negotiation serves as a breathing space for protractedpeace instead of protracted war.What then are the concrete measures which could be taken to promoteprotracted peace in Casamance.It goes without saying that where there is so much distrust there isabsolute need to create a climate of trust. Trust is inconceivable as longas there are skirmishes between the forces of the Senegalese army and thoseof MFDC. Therefore, the first task is how to establish durable a ceasefire. Experience has shown that cease fire that is not linked to acomprehensive settlement package is amorphous and unsustainable. Itconstitutes cease fire in a vacuum. This may be the very defect whichplagued all hitherto cease fire arrangements in Casamance. This initiativeshould not fall in the same trap.To avoid this situation, the parties of the conflict should haverepresentatives who would be signatories to a cease fire agreement whichshould encompass other crisis management and resolution measures.The cease fire agreement should be seen as a response to the ardent desireof the people in the sub region to live in peace. The parties mustundertake to end all hostilities or aggressive designs.All acts of reprisals and discrimination against individuals ororganisations who have been part of the conflict must cease.Furthermore, the agreement should make provision for the parties toundertake to enter into negotiation within a stipulated period to ensurethe achievement of a durable peace and lasting solution to the crisis.The agreement should make provision for all the parties to undertake tostrictly respect and scrupulously implement the agreement and otherprotocols which may unfold during the negotiations.The agreement should make provision that in the event of violation whichthreatens the peace process the parties shall consult with each other andother mutually agreed arbiters with the view of determining necessaryremedial measures. The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and France could perform therole of arbiters.Hence, it should be clear that the first task in the initiative for peaceis forestalling all aggressive designs. This initiative should have amilitary component and a civil component.The military component should be characterised by cessation of armedconfrontation and military manouevres.The civil component should be characterised by the promotion of civicliberties in the Casamance, the safeguarding of freedom of movement ofpeople and goods, freedom of association, assembly and expression. Symposiaand other fora for exchange of views on the crisis could be promoted byNGOs and other civic groups.The Gambia and Guinea Bissau shall undertake to treat refugees with respectand help them to keep track of the real stages of the negotiations.The media should be opened for discussion thus giving outlet to all shadesof opinions. This could ensure the restoration of confidence in thepopulation and encourage them to return to their villages and thus mitigatethe refugee crisis.These measures should be pursued with the spirit of ending hatred andenmity and promoting trust, dialogue and concord.The second aspect of the agreement should be characterised by measures toresolve the crisis.The main component of this measure could be the holding of an internationalconference on Casamance. This conference should be opened with a symposiumwhere representatives of the two contending forces and renownedpersonalities who are versed in the history of the area and internationallaw and diplomacy could present papers. The members of MFDC in Casamanceand abroad, members of the Senegalese Government, the representatives ofthe different political parties, the members of the National Assembly,religious groups, civic organisations, the press, prominent personalitiesin the arts, the United nations, OAU, ECOWAS could be invited to give cloutto the occasion. Countries like Guinea Bissau, France and The Gambia can beassigned by the contending parties to play key roles in the opening of theconference. The heads of state of these countries or their representativescould address the conference.Furthermore, the President of Senegal and the representative of MFDC suchas Reverend Diamacoune Senghor could address the gathering to promote thespirit of reconciliation and mutual desire for peaceful settlement of theconflict. The conference could then be followed by negotiation between theSenegalese Government an MFDC in the presence of representatives of theBissau, Paris and Banjul authorities.It is envisaged that with such an approach there will be a way forward.To conclude, it is important to reiterate that the policy of progressiverapprochement springs from the desire to pursue peaceful resolution ofdisputes step by step through discussions and multiple agreements which arerespected and scrupulously implemented by the parties so as to ultimatelyensure a final settlement of a crisis. It sees the road to peace as aprotracted enterprise, a chain link in which negotiators move from one linkto the other without break or hesitation until the whole chain is puttogether.History gives opportunities to those who opt for the most realistic, justand humane solution to human tragedies. We must seize this opportunity,otherwise peace may be postponed indefinitely in the Casamance.While anticipating that you will give these propositions your undividedconsideration.We remain,Yours in the service of humanity,...........................................Halifa SallahFor: The Central Committee.cc: President of the Republic of The GambiaPresident of the Republic of SenegalPresident of the Republic of Guinea BissauRepresentative of MFDC.------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 14:25:24 -0500From: Sailey_Sey < SeyS@husson.edu To: "'Famara Demba '" < f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net >,"'The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List '" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Unwarranted lettersMessage-ID: < B1AFF5622706D11180320000F80326D6273B0A@mail.husson.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainMr. Demba,Of course my letter was meant for the entire group. If i have a problemwith too much unwarranted mail, I believe I should let the people whoare causing the problem know. The letter wasn't for any one person, butto group members as a whole. Now if you think that I should send myletters somewhere else please let me know. Mistakes must definitely beallowed.You're right!!! I'm concerned about the intentional ones. Thank you.Si JamaSaileyp.s.No hard feelings over here brother!!-----Original Message-----From: Famara DembaTo: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSent: 2/13/98 8:09 PMSubject: Re:Unwarranted lettersList members,It is to my understanding that Malanding S. Jaiteh and Sailey Sey arebothagainst unwarranted mails( personal mails) posted to this list.Therefore Iwould assume that their recent letters were unintentionally posted tothelist. Is that right Folks? Correct me if I'm wrong please will you?I ampretty sure that most of the personal mails seen on this list werepostedunintentionally. Mistakes are human and I hope we always learn fromthem.Thank you and keep hopes alive.Famara Demba,Columbus, Ohio.------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 15:58:17 ESTFrom: JHNSHERRIF@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LETTER TO SEC. OF STATE FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS ON GOVT.'S DESIRE TO MEDIATE ...Message-ID: < 1667c5c3.34e9f9e8@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitForyaa: thank you for the proposals, the ideas , advice, counselling that yournews paper is doing so well to educate Gambians around the world. we admiresyour effort, contributions, and the aknowledgement. Thank you.------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 18:32:33 -0500From: Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student < bsillah@aiuniv.edu To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Quite Interesting....Message-ID: <71C35CDEBD9BD011865F00805FA6DA73269D8C@WEB1>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainBaboucarr Sillah------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 21:19:57 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Responsible e-mailingMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.980217210621.10878B-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,Regarding sending new members a helper of some sort, I agree withyou that it is indeed overdue. I am presently working on reconfiguringthe server for this purpose. Additionally, I am working on a subscriptionand unsubscription facility, to be accessible via the GambiaNet website,that should cut down on unwanted email. However, the unfortunate thing isthat all these have to be done during R&R time; so these features mightnot appear immediately.-Abdou.Cherno Waka Jagne wrote:"And a question to the maintainers of the list, who, incidentally,are doing such a great job: is there some form of introduction tothe list sent to newly subscribed members? I think this questionwas raised earlier. A short message with a brief descriptionof Gambia-l and a summary of a few useful commands understoodby the list processor would sure go a long way. Some new members haveto chill for a while to get a feel for the nature of discussions onthe list before they contribute or even send in an introduction.This is OK but first impressions do last and if a member joinedat the wrong time, well..."*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 20:57:34 PSTFrom: "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Nagano winter olympicsMessage-ID: < 19980218045734.10293.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainWhat's up fellows??Has anyone been keeping up with the ongoing events in Nagano(winter olympics)? I'll take it most of us are not big fans.Just out of curiousity though, how the heck are some of these eventsconsidered sports? Like ice dancing or curling. The IOC should haveincluded break dancing in the Atlanta games:-)Anyway, I'm looking foward to my favorite event, ladies figureskating...the short program is only a few hours away.Peace to ya'll!Sam.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 11:21:05 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differMessage-ID: < 199802181024.LAA11209@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITMr JallowThank you for your long lecture. It is both intresting and educative.My concern at the time of writing ie before 13th. February the dayECOMAG took control of Freetown was that the people of SierreLeone already got enough under Koroma and to add "kani" to that comesthe ECOMAG with their heavy weapons in that small city Freetownfighting the junta and the rebels. It was a big concern.I am glad like you and everybody else that freetown is back to normaland I join the people of Sierre Leone in jubilating andcelebrating. Thats what we all wanted but I wanted it in a peacefulway.As Dr. Nyang mentioned, many of us have ties of some kind to SierraLeone. My "Tooma" the man named after me is of Sierre Leone orginbut setteled in the Gambia. The late Mr. Matarr Hausa was my father`sboss and my father named me after him.Until later keep the flag flying high and wish you and all down therea happy Independence Cerebration.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 15:32:33 +0330From: "Franco Baresi" < langjr@worldnet.att.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Nagano winter olympicsMessage-ID: < 19980218052442.AAA7021@kansala.avana.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFellas,Let's focus on important issues and let's chill out if we do not haveanything to say..Asalamu alaikumBaresi------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 15:38:44 +0330From: "Franco Baresi" < langjr@worldnet.att.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Responsible e-mailingMessage-ID: < 19980218052442.AAB7021@kansala.avana.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFellows,I would like to commend Mr Jagne on the clear and precise manner in whichhe has presented the issue of misdirected mail. I suggest that everyonetake a look at the message to its entirety and learn a lot from the wordsof this humble guy. But then again who am I to opinionate anything.PeaCELang Jr.------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 15:48:23 +0330From: "Franco Baresi" < langjr@worldnet.att.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Responsible e-mailingMessage-ID: < 19980218053630.AAA15293@kansala.avana.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLang Jr.------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 09:57:33 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < B0000056866@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitAmadou earlier wrote to the list> as Nyang mentioned, many of us have ties of some kind to Sierra Leone.> My grandfather, Ernest Scattred, emigrated to the Gambia from Sierra> Leone.To add some weight to this fact kindled from Dr Nyang message is my owncase which might be interesting to share.Consider this:My Grandma, a fully fledge Gambian, left Banjul for studies at FBC(college) in Freetown. At college she met with my Granddad, a fully fledgeSierra Leonean,and the two got married thus bringing together the Moore family of AllenStreet in Banjul and the Graham Family of Freetown. Their 1st child, myDad, was born at Allen Street in Banjul thus his claim to Gambiannationality by maternity and birth. My Dad and his youngest brother (alsoborn inBanjul) spent some part of their early years with some family members inBanjul and moved to Freetown to join their parents then working inFreetown. My Dad got married to my Mom, a Sierra Leonean, and his youngestbrother decided to settle in his motherland (the Gambia) and latter gotmarried to my aunt thus bringing together the then emerging Gambian Grahamfamily with the Cline family of Freetown in my Dad's case and with the Chamfamily of Bakau in my uncle's case. My parent's 1st child, myself, was bornin Freetown where I did my primary schooling, after which I came to TheGambia, with my Grandma, who was then returning home for good, and haveeversince spent the rest of my life here. So now if I should take up a wifefrom The Gambia, there continues the roll of the living ball of my familyties between the two nations into generations.This case illustrating the bonds of family relations between the twonational groups however is not in itself peculiar to my immediate family. Ieven know of a close Gambian friend of mine who has very much similarexperienceto share but he is not currently available for me to establish the facts inhis case.Indeed the family relations in West Africa extend beyond theman-made political boundaries, which I am fully convinced would one day beof little or no account.Thanks once again to Dr Nyang for the insightful piece on the list.Regards to allArchi------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 08:49:38 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing ProjectMessage-ID: < B0000056865@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitFurther to Jabou's message:> Please excuse my ignorance, but are these measurements in yards, meters ?I apologize for the omission of the unit of measurement.The dimensions stated in my message to the list on the above subject sometime earlier are all in METRE unit of measurements.Regards to allArchi------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 18:05:36 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Re Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < 01bd3c7e$aac31760$572385c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitArchi!I love this one (the to-ing and Fro-ing of family connections).Itsvery sweet. Thanks for sharing it with us and keep up the good work downthere!RegardsBassss!********************************************************************************************************************>Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm >hich might beinteresting to share.>Consider this:>My Grandma, a fully fledge Gambian, left Banjul for studies at FBC>(college) in Freetown. At college she met with my Granddad, a fully fledge>Sierra Leonean,>and the two got married thus bringing together the Moore family of Allen>Street in Banjul and the Graham Family of Freetown. Their 1st child, my>Dad, was born at Allen Street in Banjul thus his claim to Gambian>nationality by maternity and birth. My Dad and his youngest brother (also>born in>Banjul) spent some part of their early years with some family members in>Banjul and moved to Freetown to join their parents then working in>Freetown. My Dad got married to my Mom, a Sierra Leonean, and his youngest>brother decided to settle in his motherland (the Gambia) and latter got>married to my aunt thus bringing together the then emerging Gambian Graham>family with the Cline family of Freetown in my Dad's case and with the Cham>family of Bakau in my uncle's case. My parent's 1st child, myself, was born>in Freetown where I did my primary schooling, after which I came to The>Gambia, with my Grandma, who was then returning home for good, and have>ever>since spent the rest of my life here. So now if I should take up a wife>from The Gambia, there continues the roll of the living ball of my family>ties between the two nations into generations.>This case illustrating the bonds of family relations between the two>national groups however is not in itself peculiar to my immediate family. I>even know of a close Gambian friend of mine who has very much similar>experience>to share but he is not currently available for me to establish the facts in>his case.>Indeed the family relations in West Africa extend beyond the>man-made political boundaries, which I am fully convinced would one day be>of little or no account.>Thanks once again to Dr Nyang for the insightful piece on the list.>Regards to all>Archi------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:35:25 ESTFrom: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing ProjectMessage-ID: < 3753f982.34eaffbf@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitThanks for the info.Jabou.In a message dated 2/18/98 6:32:59 AM, you wrote:< archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitFurther to Jabou's message:> Please excuse my ignorance, but are these measurements in yards, meters ?I apologize for the omission of the unit of measurement.The dimensions stated in my message to the list on the above subject sometime earlier are all in METRE unit of measurements.Regards to allArchi----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from relay17.mail.aol.com (relay17.mail.aol.com [172.31.106.71]) byair04.mail.aol.com (v38.1) with SMTP; Wed, 18 Feb 1998 06:32:59 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by relay17.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id GAA07864;Wed, 18 Feb 1998 06:20:36 -0500 (EST)Received: from host ( server@lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid DAA48208; Wed, 18 Feb 1998 03:20:31 -0800Received: from mxu2.u.washington.edu (mxu2.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.9])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid DAA10200 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Wed, 18 Feb 199803:19:46 -0800Received: from mail1.sn.no (mail1.sn.no [194.143.8.8])by mxu2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTPid DAA27881 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 18 Feb 1998 03:19:44-0800Received: from mail2.sn.no ( 0@mail2.sn.no [194.143.8.114]) by mail1.sn.no(8.8.6/8.8.6/sol5)with ESMTP id for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 18 Feb 199812:19:37 +0100 (MET)Received: from mail2.sn.no (t4o203p57.telia.com [195.204.220.237]) bymail2.sn.no (8.8.6/8.8.6/sol5)with SMTP id for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 18 Feb 199812:19:35 +0100 (MET)Received: from pcgroup (149.212.100.55) by south.commit.gm(EMWAC SMTPRS 0.81) with SMTP id < B0000056865@south.commit.gm >;Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:03:25 +0000Message-Id: < B0000056865@south.commit.gm Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 08:49:38 -0000Reply-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-MSMail-Priority: NormalX-Priority: 3X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 18:35:29 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The ECONOMY : How It Works !Message-ID: < 01bd3c82$d7c26be0$572385c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThings We Should Know About The Economy!!The Devine Contract between God and Humans was that He would create them andthey would worship him.And the Social Contract between humans was that thevarious tasks necessary for the proper functioning of society must bedevided amongst them (division of labour).Some would bake the bread,otherswould toil the soil and still others would undertake other tasks.And justas you don't have to recall contracting with the creator so that he wouldcreate you and you worship him,you don't have to remember signing up for theSocial Contract that would make it obligatory upon you to provide atleastone service for members of your society so that you also could receive otherservices from the other members.This, in a nutshell,is the genesis ofeconomic activity in any given human settlement.So,we can now define Economic Activity as the production of goods andservices for the satisfaction of human wants.But the problem with humanwants is :the more you try to satisfy them,the more they increase inscope,quality and even in type.So,strictly speaking,there is no way you canever satisfy human wants,which means Economic activity will not only neverstop,but also the need for it to grow and expand will persist for ever andever as long as human societies exist.Now,since the insatiable nature ofhuman wants makes it necessary for economic activity to go onpermanently,and since economic activity is nothing more than thetransformation of available resources into the goods and services that thesociety wants or needs, and since the available resources belong to all themembers of society,and since those resources are not unlimited,it becomesincumbent upon the general members of the society to agree on a set ofpolicies that would ensure that those resources are utilized efficiently andfor the benefit of everyone. Such a policy,when agreed upon,is called theEconomic Policy of that society.So,Economic Policy is in a sense the politics of attempting to strike abalance between the various claims on the available resources in any givensociety.And that is why there are basically two types of economicpolicies.The Macro Aims that define the general economic objectives of thesociety as a whole(the whole of Gambia,from Banjul to Koina); and the MicroAims which define the economic objectives in each of the various sectors ofthe National Economy e.g.. the objectives that should be realized inGambia's Fisheries or Agriculture or Tourism etc. . For the state to setdown a sound Macro policy beneficial to the whole country, it must considervery carefully five major factors: 1) The Level of employment. 2) Thestandard of living. 3) the balance of payments(import/export) 4) the generallevel of prices(inflation/deflation) 5) The rate of economic growth(expansion /contraction of economic activity)In theory, at least,the aim of the gov't should be to achieve fullemployment for all able bodies in the country.It should also aim atincreasing the production of goods and services every year since that iswhat indicates the level of economic growth in the country.That is becausewithout adequate rate of economic growth, it would be impossible to raisethe standard of living as it would be impossible to provide for themaintenance and upgrading of the amenities or social capital(schools,hospitals,roads etc..) and inorder to increase the capacity ofeconomy to create more goods and services,more of the unemployed need to beabsorbed into the economy,which cannot take place in the absence ofinvestment in either new industries or more of the existing ones.Andinvestment ,on the other hand ,cannot take place when too much consumptionis taking place.But before ,say,the government of the Gambia can set down its NationalEconomic Policy,it must first ,just like any good businessman,look at theresources it has. And a country's resources reside in three main sectors:1)The Primary 2) The Secondary and 3) The Tertiary (third) Sector. ThePrimary Sector is basically those natural resources available to a countryas a result of sheer accident of history and geography and ecology, e.g..the size of (the land) gambia,how much of it can be used for agriculture,thesize of the population,are there any raw materials in its soil.As for theSecondary Sector, it is the existence of industries that are involved in themanufacturing of goods and finished products meant either for the local orexternal markets or both.And as for the Tertiary (third)Sector,that is whatwe normally call The Infrastructures.So,the potential Economic developmentof any given country,in the end,depends on the nature and degree ofinterplay that takes place between these three sectors.A quick look at Gambia would clarify this point.We know that in the PrimarySector ,Gambia does not have those primary products(raw materials like oil)which we could quickly sell on the international market to earn the HardCurrency we need to finance our other developmental projects.The only thingwe do have is an arable land, a river and a youthful population.And sinceGambia does not have money to begin with, and since the initial stages ofagriculture is labour-intensive and does not need a lot of money, economicwisdom requires that a country like the Gambia should first try to developits agricultural sector as a springboard for the development of the countryas a whole,just like many of the industrialized nations of today have donein the past.But no development can rely solely on the Primary Sector.Oncethe development of the agricultural sector is underway,it will not take longbefore problems arise that would make it necessary to rely on the Secondaryand Tertiary Sectors for solutions. For instance,lets imagine a situationwhereby 70% of Gambia's Arable land is used to full capacity for growingvarious produces. Such a situation would create a surplus of produces thatwould need a wider market (e.g.. Senegal,Guinea Bissau) than Gambia.And forus to be able to store that surplus and get it to those markets when needed,we must have an effective network of communications (tertiary sector)established in the length and breadth of the country.Coming back to the Agricultural sector,the kind of mostly primitive farmingthat we all know in the Gambia is not the kind of agriculture that will everamount to much in the form of developing this vital sector.Afterall,we havebeen doing that for centuries!.So,the wealth generated after the first pushand mass mobilization of the peasants and the wealth generated from theprivate sector (after the private sector has been expanded and energized bythe lowering of interests on capital lending) will have to be invested inagricultural technology and equipment.So,the so-called labour-intensivephase of agriculture,which gambia has always been in, must give way to thecapital-intensive one before our nation can stand any chance of developingits economy through the agrarian sector.But once we have overcome the difficulty related to raising sufficientamount of capital to get into the capital-intensive phase of agriculture,wewill face another serious problem.That problem is twofold: the first beingthat once we get the machines that can do our agriculture for us, most ofour present peasants ,maybe more than half, will have to cease beingpeasants because their services will no longer be needed in theagricultural sector.And this means that they will have to seek employment inother sectors(secondary sector) of the economy, which also means that theywill have to learn some new skills (tertiary sector) other than farming.Thesecond related problem is that those peasants left on the farms would haveto be vigorously re-trained and made literate for them to be able to handlethe new mode of agricultural production, else they will have to be totallyreplaced by younger and much more educated and skilled members of thepopulation.But soon after the new agricultural techniques have been largely establishedand mastered and surplus production has reached its maximum, it will becomelogically necessary to invest and develop the manufacturing (secondary)sector,especially those manufacturing plants that process agriculturalproduce.And the development of this sector will help absorb not only thelabour released from the developing agrarian sector,but also help processour surplus agricultural produce that we could be exported to foreignmarkets.So,we can now say, finally,that agriculture(primary sector) is one of ourfew best hopes for our development; and for us to be able to develop ourthis very vital sector,we must find a way of getting out of thelabour-intensive phase and enter the capital-intensive one.But inorder foragriculture to become more capital-intensive and for the manufacturingsector that must help it, to develop, a large number of subsidiaryservices(infrastructures)must be available. And some of those services are:communications(telecommunication);education(skill training); housing;banking and financial services;hospitals and energy (power).we can now see how the three main sectors (primary,secondary and tertiary)of the Gambian economy,and any economy for that matter, must work togetherbefore any meaningful development could take place.But before closing,we need to say a couple of things about Gambia'stourism.It is true that our real future development lies with theagricultural sector, but our country's tourist industry,if upgraded tointernational standards(since we already have the basic infrastructure forit) can help enormously in generating the hard currency we would need toinvest in the agrarian sector.Because, for one thing ,tourism can grow veryrapidly even in poor and undeveloped countries like Gambia and can generateconsiderable foreign currency earnings of a country in relatively shortperiod and does not need the kind of sophisticated skills needed for therunning and maintenance of industrial plants,which takes a longer period toachieve.So, any serious talk of developing Gambia's subsistence economy toone of growth and prosperity will have to make Agriculture and Tourism itsfirst principal targets.In our NEXT Episode, we will talk about the DEBT BURDEN and Public Financeof a country like Gambia and the problems related to them.RegardsBasssss!------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:37:47 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: African Nations' CupMessage-ID: < 9802181537.AA62554@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSoccer fans,Here is a quick glance at the standings of the participant nations of theAFRICAN NATIONS CUP competition. If you detect any erroneous results,please direct them to me.Thank you.Regards,Moe S. Jallow**************************************************************************Key notation:* - advance to quarterfinalsGROUP ACameroon 1 Burkina Faso 0Algeria 0 Guinea 1Cameroon 2 Guinea 2Algeria 1 Burkina Faso 2Burkina Faso 1 Guinea 0Cameroon 2 Algeria 11. Cameroon * 3- 7 ( 5- 3)2. Burkina Faso * 3- 5 ( 3- 2)3. Guinea 3- 4 ( 3- 3)4. Algeria 3- 0 ( 2- 5)GROUP BCongo 2 Togo 1Ghana 2 Tunisia 0Congo 1 Tunisia 2Ghana 1 Togo 2Ghana 0 Congo 1Tunisia 3 Togo 11. Tunisia * 3- 6 ( 5- 4)2. Congo * 3- 6 ( 4- 3)3. Ghana 3- 3 ( 3- 3)4. Togo 3- 3 ( 4- 6)GROUP CSouth Africa 0 Angola 0Ivory Coast 4 Namibia 3South Africa 1 Ivory Coast 1Angola 3 Namibia 3Angola 2 Ivory Coast 5South Africa 4 Namibia 1McCarthy (8,11,19,21)1. Ivory Coast * 3- 7 (10- 6)2. South Africa * 3- 5 ( 5- 2)3. Angola 3- 2 ( 5- 8)4. Namibia 3- 1 ( 6-10)GROUP DZambia 1 Morocco 1Egypt 2 Mozambique 0Zambia 0 Egypt 4Morocco 3 Mozambique 0Morocco 1 Egypt 0Zambia 3 Mozambique 11. Morocco * 3- 7 ( 5- 1)2. Egypt * 3- 6 ( 6- 1)3. Zambia 3- 4 ( 4- 6)4. Mozambique 3- 0 ( 1- 8)QUARTER FINALSFriday, February 20Cameroon E Congo ESaturday, February 21Tunisia F Burkina Faso FIvory Coast G Egypt GSunday, February 22Morocco H South Africa HSEMI-FINALSWednesday, February 25winner E (X) winner H (X)winner F (Y) winner G (Y)3rd PLACE MATCHFriday, February 27Runner-up (X) - Runner-up (Y) -FINAL MATCHSaturday, February 28Winner (X) - Winner (Y) -------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:44:00 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: African Nations' Cup - NewsMessage-ID: < 9802181544.AA25888@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitJust thought this might interest some of you.Regards,Moe**************************************************************************Soccer-Ghana's Pele bows out of international sceneBy Nicholas PhythianGhana's veteran captain Abedi Pele has bowed out of international soccer,saying he was finding it more and more difficult to balance the competingdemands of club and country.Pele, three times African Footballer of the Year, ended his internationalcareer on Monday as the Black Stars crashed out of the African Nations Cup,which they last won when he first played for them as a raw 17-year-old inLibya in 1982.``It's my last (international), it's my last,'' Pele, now 33, told reportersafter his side's 1-0 defeat by the little fancied Democratic Republic of theCongo, adding that he would continue his career with his German club 1860Munich.Pele, the inspiration behind the Black Stars for over a decade, announced thathe would call it quits after Ghana's sparkling 2-0 victory over World Cupqualifiers Tunisia in their opening game of this year's competition.``After 17 years service to the national team, the Black Stars, the competingdemands of club and international football are inevitably exacting their tollon my depleting stock of energy,'' he said in a statement.[...]-------------------------------Source:Reuters news------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 11:26:06 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!Message-ID: < 34EB0B9D.F15@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHey Everyone,I can't believe that no one beat me into wishing all of the Gambians aHAPPY and PEACEFUL INDEPENDANCE DAY to you all.With all my busy schedule, I though my head was falling apart. But Ithink there are some good brain parts left in my head.Hope Tombong, Archi, Pa Musa and the rest, had a wonderful celebrationsand looking forward to their postings on this BIG DAY!!!!Going back to elementary school years, it used to be fun timesprepairing and participation for matching on this day, and notforgetting the competition between schools. That was crazy but fun.Hope I brought back some memories to some of you. Since I can't rememberall of mine yet at the moment, maybe some of you might have some realstories you would like to share with us.Proud to be a GAMBIAN !!!!!!Peace to All,King Solomon Momodou





Denmark

10500 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 17:33:24



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 11:28:05 -0500 (EST)

From: Ebrima Sall <

To:

Subject: SOROS Fellowship for "New Americans" (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:45:45 -0500 (EST)

From: Lisa M Aubrey <

To:

erfergus@staff.uiuc.edu,

mwenda g ntarangwi <

Grace Molly Alicia Jennings <

Stephen Ndegwa <

Subject: SOROS Fellowship for "New Americans" (fwd)



Know anyone who might be interested in this opportunity?





---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:39:37 -0500 (EST)

From: "Patrick O. Idwasi" <

To:

Subject: SOROS Fellowship for "New Americans" (fwd)



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:34:12 -0500 (EST)

From: David Tilahun <

To:

Subject: SOROS Fellowship for "New Americans"



PAUL AND DAISY SOROS FELLOWSHIPS FOR NEW AMERICANS



Application Deadline: March 30, 1998



This new graduate fellowship program is in its pilot year. The purpose

is to provide opportunities for continuing generations of able and

accomplished New Americans to achieve leadership in their chosen

fields. "New Americans" include Green Card holders, naturalized

citizens, and children of parents where both parents are naturalized

citizens.



In their pilot year, ten fellowships for graduate study in any

professional field or scholarly discipline in the Arts, Humanities,

Social Sciences, and Sciences, will be awarded anywhere in the U.S.

Thereafter, thirty fellowships will be offered a year. Each fellowship

will be for up to two years, with the possibility of a third year. The

age limits are 20 to 28. The awards will be for $20,000 annually for

maintenance and hald tuition wherever the Fellow chooses to study.

Students already in graduate school are eligible, as are seniors in

college and recent recipients of bachelor's degrees.



Copies of application forms are available from the Office of Research

and Sponsored Programs, International Student and Faculty Services, or

directly from the sponsor.



Warren F. Ilchman, Director

The Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans

400 West 59th Street

New York, NY 10019

212-333-9741 (phone)

212-245-8381 (fax)













------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 11:38:41 -0500

From: "Moe S. Jallow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



On 2/18/98, at 11:26 AM, Solomon Sylva wrote:



>Hey Everyone,

>

>I can't believe that no one beat me into wishing all of the Gambians a

>HAPPY and PEACEFUL INDEPENDANCE DAY to you all.

>



But someone did beat you to it, Solomon. I beleive that Matarr Jeng, in his=

response to

Pa. Musa Jallow's message on Sierra Leone, wished him a Happy Independence=

celebration. The question should be: Are we all so asleep that we have=

forgotten what the today is?



Happy Independence Day Gambia-L!!!!!!!!!!





THE GAMBIA NATIONAL ANTHEM





FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND



For The Gambia, our homeland

We strive and work and pray,

That all may live in unity,

Freedom and peace each day.

Let justice guide our actions

Twords the common good,

And join our diverse peoples

To prove man's brotherhood.



We pledge our firm allegiance,

Our promice we renew;

Keep us, great God of nations,

To The Gambia ever true.

----------------

Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 11:48:55 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Solomon Sylva wrote:

>

> Hey Everyone,

>

> I can't believe that no one beat me into wishing all of the Gambians a

> HAPPY and PEACEFUL INDEPENDANCE DAY to you all.

>

> With all my busy schedule, I though my head was falling apart. But I

> think there are some good brain parts left in my head.

>

> Hope Tombong, Archi, Pa Musa and the rest, had a wonderful celebrations

> and looking forward to their postings on this BIG DAY!!!!

>

> Going back to elementary school years, it used to be fun times

> prepairing and participation for matching on this day, and not

> forgetting the competition between schools. That was crazy but fun.

>

> Hope I brought back some memories to some of you. Since I can't remember

> all of mine yet at the moment, maybe some of you might have some real

> stories you would like to share with us.

>

> Proud to be a GAMBIAN !!!!!!

>

> Peace to All,

> King Solomon



Happy Independence day to all



As Solomom said I hope Torstien or someone down there can scan some

pictures and send them by e-mail to share with us



Tempus fugit--time flies

I remember the very first Independence day celebrations at Mcarthy

square with Mr Abraham of Crab Island & Gambia High, the Gymnastics

instructor drilling us for the event and telling us how we had to come

on GMT time or else he will not let us in.

I wonder if any one had pictures or if Radio Gambia had (videos )?/

Habib

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 11:53:35 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



I would also like to wish all and every Gambian from every corner

of the world a HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!!!!!

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

So, join me in singing our national athem. Here we go....



FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND



For The Gambia, our homeland

We strive and work and pray,

That all may live in unity,

Freedom and peace each day.

Let justice guide our actions

Twords the common good,

And join our diverse peoples

To prove man's brotherhood.



We pledge our firm allegiance,

Our promise we renew;

Keep us, great God of nations,

To The Gambia ever true.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

Hayes Corporation

Norcross, GA 30067

*************************************************************************

mjallow@hayes.com mjallow@hayes.com

*************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 18:17:44 +0100

From: Buba Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



A>> >Folks,

>> > Here is some news from the Kansas City Star (

>> >

>> >Two men found shot to death last week near Marshall, Mo., were

>> > brothers from Gambia who lived in the Kansas City area

>for

>> >the last

>> > couple of years.

>> >

>> > The bodies of Sulayman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were

>> > discovered in a tributary of the Blackwater River by a

>> >woman

>> > searching for arrowheads about 11 a.m. Jan. 27.

>> >

>> > "We just don't know what's going on here," said Saline

>> >County

>> > Sheriff Wally George. "We certainly don't know where they

>> >were

>> > killed."

>> >

>> > The men were killed by gunshots. Their heads were wrapped

>> >in

>> > material and secured by duct tape. George said he was

>sure

>> >they

>> > were not killed where they were found.

>> >

>> > Both bodies were found on a creek bed beneath a bridge

>that

>> >runs

>> > along a gravel county road. The site is about three miles

>> >north of

>> > Interstate 70 and about 80 miles east of Kansas City.

>> >

>> > George said he was unsure exactly where they lived. The

>> >brothers

>> > had a sister in Kansas City, Kan. Their parents in Gambia

>> >also were

>> > notified of their deaths.

>> >

>>> >

>>

>

If any member of the net is aquainted to Sainabou Loum or a close relative

to the Loum family in the States, I would be very grateful if you could

extend this message of condolence.



On behalf of my family, specially my sister Sainabou Njie and I, we wish to

extend our condolence to Sainabou Loum and family for the loss of Wally and

Saul. I got the message recently and it's been a shock and a strike in

the face knowing the cause of death. Sainabou Loum was a school mate and

a class mate to my sister at Nusrat High School, while Wally was a fine

young brother in Serekunda and I knew him well.



May their souls rest in eternal peace.



Best regards,



Buba Njie

Graduate Student

Institute of Economics

University of Bergen

Norway







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 17:34:16 GMT0BST

From: Musa Sise <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: SV: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Hei Buba,

Its good to talk. i stumbled over you whiles browsing in the Gambian

page and it didn't seem to be the best moment to really go about

chatting, having learnt that a friend and a school mate lost two

brothers at the same time is really painful. However, our condolences

to a sister and a friend Sainabou Loum whom we are privileged to

have shared the same Nusrat with.

May their Souls Rest in perfect peace.



BALA K.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 12:57:42 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Quite Interesting....

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



> http://www.saber.net/~walter/gemstone.htm



Did you have difficulty accessing the above site? Well, I did!



Quite interestingly....

I was unable to open this site either with Netscape or IE. The only

way I could get it to open was by getting rid off "gemstone.htm",

which took me to the URL

it was just a matter of navigating through the rest of the stuff.



Interestingly, though, it was....well....quite interesting.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

***********************************************************************

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 13:14:08 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Gambia-Lers,



Who are these "Kamajors" of Sierra Leone? Time and time again,

they have been referred to as traditional village hunters and/or tribal

militia, who are the active supporters figthing beside ECOMOG, and who

are also the wheel behind the restoration of Tejan Kabbah.



It is my understanding that these "Kamajors" make up a greater

portion of the Sierra Leone population. My question is, how come

they are constantly regarded as "tribal" and "traditional"?

In order words, what unique characteristics differentiates them from

other "tribal" groups in Sierra Leone?



Any information will be appreciated.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

***********************************************************************

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 13:33:21 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Archibald wrote:



> To add some weight to this fact kindled from Dr Nyang message is my own

> case which might be interesting to share.

>

> Consider this:

>

> My Grandma, a fully fledge Gambian, left Banjul for studies at FBC

> (college) in Freetown. At college she met with my Granddad, a fully fledge

> Sierra Leonean,

> and the two got married thus bringing together the Moore family of Allen

> Street in Banjul and the Graham Family of Freetown. Their 1st child, my

> Dad, was born at Allen Street in Banjul thus his claim to Gambian

> nationality by maternity and birth.



[...]



Archi,

Thank you for sharing such insightful information with us. I would like to

thank both you and B.M. Jones for your contributions.



Stay well and healthy!!!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

******************************************************************

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 13:39:23 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Quite Interesting....

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> >

>

> Did you have difficulty accessing the above site? Well, I did!

>

> Quite interestingly....

> I was unable to open this site either with Netscape or IE. The only

> way I could get it to open was by getting rid off "gemstone.htm",

> which took me to the URL

> it was just a matter of navigating through the rest of the stuff.

>

> Interestingly, though, it was....well....quite interesting.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

> ***********************************************************************

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------

I had no difficulty opening the site

TWENTY pages--I just printed them and will read it later when I time.

But just browsing I can tell it is very revealing and sometimes explains

why some people are so rich and others so poor

Habib Diab-Ghanim

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 14:33:23 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> Gambia-Lers,

>

> Who are these "Kamajors" of Sierra Leone? Time and time again,

> they have been referred to as traditional village hunters and/or tribal

> militia, who are the active supporters figthing beside ECOMOG, and who

> are also the wheel behind the restoration of Tejan Kabbah.

>

> It is my understanding that these "Kamajors" make up a greater

> portion of the Sierra Leone population. My question is, how come

> they are constantly regarded as "tribal" and "traditional"?

> In order words, what unique characteristics differentiates them from

> other "tribal" groups in Sierra Leone?

>

> Any information will be appreciated.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

> ***********************************************************************

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------

Moe

Kamajors are also found in Gambia( believe it or not)

They are the ones who are called the Hunting men . It was brought to the

Gambia by immigrants from Sierra Leone.

Remember the "huntingman devils" and the agoogus . They are related.

Their loyalty is to the state and act as a back up military option from

what I was told by the son of one of them

Habib Diab Ghanim

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 15:34:30 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Thanks Moe, for the wonderful words of the National Anthem. I just sang

it for my independance day celebration.



Peace

King









Moe S. Jallow wrote:



> Happy Independence Day Gambia-L!!!!!!!!!!

>

> THE GAMBIA NATIONAL ANTHEM

>

> FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND

>

> For The Gambia, our homeland

> We strive and work and pray,

> That all may live in unity,

> Freedom and peace each day.

> Let justice guide our actions

> Twords the common good,

> And join our diverse peoples

> To prove man's brotherhood.

>

> We pledge our firm allegiance,

> Our promice we renew;

> Keep us, great God of nations,

> To The Gambia ever true.

> ----------------

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 13:14:33 PST

From: "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Nagano winter olympics

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



>Fellas,

>Let's focus on important issues and let's chill out if we do not have

>anything to say..

>Asalamu alaikum

>Baresi



Mr. Malang Maane,



I am sorry Sir. I didn't know that gambia-l is a military baracks,

where generals like Franco Baresi (I believe that's what you call

yourself) dictate what one should post. I look forward to the next

important thread that you'll initiate. The only "important" ones I've

seen from you so far are:



1. Sending of private mail to the list

2. That you now have a webpage.



The above mentioned topics are very very important, Sir.

"Keep up the good work down there"!



Faithfully,



Sam.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 17:59:28 -0500 (EST)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!! (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Happy Independence Day everyone.

Ancha.



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 15:34:30 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To: GAMBIA-L: ,

The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;

Subject: Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!



Thanks Moe, for the wonderful words of the National Anthem. I just sang

it for my independance day celebration.



Peace

King









Moe S. Jallow wrote:



> Happy Independence Day Gambia-L!!!!!!!!!!

>

> THE GAMBIA NATIONAL ANTHEM

>

> FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND

>

> For The Gambia, our homeland

> We strive and work and pray,

> That all may live in unity,

> Freedom and peace each day.

> Let justice guide our actions

> Twords the common good,

> And join our diverse peoples

> To prove man's brotherhood.

>

> We pledge our firm allegiance,

> Our promice we renew;

> Keep us, great God of nations,

> To The Gambia ever true.

> ----------------

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 17:02:45 PST

From: "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Nagano winter olympics

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



>Fellas,

>Let's focus on important issues and let's chill out if we do not have

>anything to say..

>Asalamu alaikum

>Baresi



Mr. Malang Maane,



I am sorry Sir!!



I didn't know that gambia-l is a military barracks, where generals like

Franco Baresi (I beleive this is what you called yourself when you

responded to my mail) dictate to their juniors what to do or

otherwise.....



I look forward to the next (and very important) thread you are about to

initiate. So far, I read only the following from you...



1. Sending of private mail to the list.

2. Letting us know that you now have a web page and urging us to check

it out.



The above are indeed very fruitful and perhaps have national security

implications. (ofcourse, no pun intended)!



"keep up the good work down there"!!



Once again, thank you very much Sir for putting me to order! It won't

happen again. Wallahi Tallahi!!!!!



Sam.







______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 20:17:18 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Sometimes, when all else fail, force is necessary. Remember, in international

law, war is a legal means to settle disputes. Now, do we prefer peaceful

means, yes; but when the junta continued to be indifferent to international

efforts to resolve the crisis, then force must be use to restore the legal

government. God's speed and good luck to the people of Sierra Leone

Peace

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 20:28:34 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: China: No turning back!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



I admire the Asians.



Well, my friends...if I were single and could move around freely, China

would have been my ultimate destination this year.



Wouldn't you like to venture in an unknown territory?



Here is one more reason why all the computer nerds should consider moving

to China :-))).



***************************************************************************



China PC Demand Seen at 4.5 Million Units in 1998



Demand for personal computers (PC) in China is expected to reach 4.5

million units in 1998, the Market Daily said on Tuesday.



PC sales were estimated to hit 60 billion yuan ($7.2 billion) this year,

the newspaper said without giving comparative figures.



Sales of software and after-sale service were forecast to exceed 30

billion yuan, it said without giving further details.



Newspapers have said PC sales would top 3.0 million in 1997, up 50 percent

from 1996.



Annual sales of PCs were expected to reach 10 million units by the year

2000.



China's leading computer makers include Legend Group, parent of Hong

Kong-listed Legend Holdings, and Shenzhen-listed Great Wall Computer and

Shanghai-listed Qinghua Tongfang.



-----------

Source:

Reuters news







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 19:32:41 -0600 (CST)

From: Paul Jammeh <

To: "GAMBIA-L (Gambia and related issues)" <

Subject: Fwd: Why did the chicken cross the road? -Forwarded (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY=part0_887057299_boundary

Content-ID: <



This message is in MIME format. The first part should be readable text,

while the remaining parts are likely unreadable without MIME-aware tools.

Send mail to



--part0_887057299_boundary

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-ID: <







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 08:33:02 -0600 (CST)

From: Sharon Hanna <

To: Paul Jammeh <

Subject: Fwd: Why did the chicken cross the road? -Forwarded (fwd)







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 15:48:18 EST

From:

To: MichelleD@pareto-partners.co.uk,

Sharnette.Ferguson@CIGNA.com, pfrederick@fpcg.com,

Ron_Seignious@ccgate.apl.com, james_hunter@mcgraw-hill.com,

don.mullins@lipper.com, r_chandler@nwu.edu,

dorothy_watkins@constitution.com, srpetty@mail.utexas.edu,

cjkh90b@prodigy.com, mica_wilson@seagram.com, Mcarter@ccmc.org,

KYLew17@aol.com, Jsudark@aol.com, tab155@hotmail.com,

TDhowell@swbell.net, ymorrison@na.ko.com, Rod_Cornish@ml.com,

faithfu1@ix.netcom.com, FERGUSON_M2@popmail.firn.edu

Subject: Fwd: Why did the chicken cross the road? -Forwarded



In a message dated 98-02-09 13:37:36 EST,



<<



Question: Why did the chicken cross the road?



KINDERGARTEN TEACHER: To get to the other side.



PLATO: For the greater good.



ARISTOTLE: It is the nature of chickens to cross roads.



KARL MARX: It was a historical inevitability.



TIMOTHY LEARY: Because that's the only trip the establishment would

let it take.



SADDAM HUSSEIN: This was an unprovoked act of rebellion and we were

quite justified in dropping 50 tons of nerve gas on it.



RONALD REAGAN: I forget.



CAPTAIN JAMES T. KIRK: To boldly go where no chicken has gone before.



HIPPOCRATES: Because of an excess of phlegm in its pancreas.



ANDERSEN CONSULTING: Deregulation of the chicken's side of the road

was threatening its dominant market position. The chicken was faced

with significant challenges to create and develop the competencies

required

for the newly competitive market. Andersen Consulting, in a partnering

relationship with the client, helped the chicken by rethinking its

physical distribution strategy and implementation processes. Using the

Poultry

Integration Model (PIM), Andersen helped the chicken use its skills,

methodologies, knowledge, capital and experiences to align the

chicken's people, processes and technology in support of its overall

strategy

within a Program Management framework. Andersen Consulting convened a

diverse

cross-spectrum of road analysts and best chickens along with Anderson

consultants with deep skills in the transportation industry to engage

in a two-day itinerary of meetings in order to leverage their personal

knowledge capital, both tacit and explicit, and to enable them to

synergize with

each other in order to achieve the implicit goals of delivering and

successfully

architecting and implementing an enterprise-wide value framework

across the continuum of poultry cross-median processes. The meeting was

held in

a park-like setting, enabling and creating an impactful environment

which was strategically based, industry-focused, and built upon a

consistent,

clear, and unified market message and aligned with the chicken's mission,

vision,

and core values. This was conducive towards the creation of a total

business integration solution. Andersen Consulting helped the chicken

change

to become more successful.



LOUIS FARRAKHAN: The road, you see, represents the black man. The

chicken 'crossed' the black man in order to trample him and keep him

down.



MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.: I envision a world where all chickens will

be free to cross roads without having their motives called into question.



MOSES: And God came down from the Heavens, and He said unto the

chicken, "Thou shalt cross the road." And the chicken crossed the

road, and there was much rejoicing.



FOX MULDER: You saw it cross the road with your own eyes. How many

more chickens have to cross the road before you believe it?



RICHARD M. NIXON: The chicken did not cross the road. I repeat, the

chicken did NOT cross the road.



MACHIAVELLI: The point is that the chicken crossed the road. Who

cares why? The end of crossing the road justifies whatever motive there

was.



JERRY SEINFELD: Why does anyone cross a road? I mean, why doesn't

anyone ever think to ask, What the heck was this chicken doing walking

around all over the place, anyway?"



FREUD: The fact that you are at all concerned that the chicken

crossed the road reveals your underlying sexual insecurity.



BILL GATES: I have just released the new Chicken Office 2000, which

will not only cross roads, but will lay eggs, file your important

documents,

and balance your chequebook.



OLIVER STONE: The question is not, "Why did the chicken cross the

road?" Rather, it is, "Who was crossing the road at the same time, whom

we

overlooked in our haste to observe the chicken crossing?"



DARWIN: Chickens, over great periods of time, have been naturally

selected in such a way that they are now genetically disposed to cross

roads.



EINSTEIN: Whether the chicken crossed the road or the road moved

beneath the chicken depends upon your frame of reference.



BUDDHA: Asking this question denies your own chicken nature.



RALPH WALDO EMERSON: The chicken did not cross the road .. it

transcended it.



ERNEST HEMINGWAY: To die. In the rain.



MICHAEL SCHUMACHER; it was an instinctive manouvre, the chicken

obviously didn't see the road until he had already started to cross.



COLONEL SANDERS: I missed one?



>>





--part0_887057299_boundary

Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822

Content-ID: <

Content-Description:



Return-Path: <

Received: from relay10.mail.aol.com (relay10.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.10]) by

air07.mail.aol.com (v38.1) with SMTP; Mon, 09 Feb 1998 13:37:36 -0500

Received: from cbsnews.com ([170.20.81.50])

by relay10.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

with SMTP id NAA13735 for <

Mon, 9 Feb 1998 13:37:34 -0500 (EST)

Received: from CBSNY-Message_Server by cbsnews.com

with Novell_GroupWise; Mon, 09 Feb 1998 13:26:42 -0500

Message-Id: <

X-Mailer: Novell GroupWise 4.1

Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 13:25:48 -0500

From: Rene Brinkley <

To:

Subject: Why did the chicken cross the road? -Forwarded

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



this is a good one...just nice clean humor...i think i need to include some

of the anderson comments along with my essays!!!!!



enjoy

--------------------

Received: From [205.231.100.189] m21.boston.juno.com

By cbsnews.com (GroupWise SMTP/MIME daemon 4.11)

Mon, 9 Feb 98 10:50:44 EST

Received: (from

by m21.boston.juno.com (queuemail) id KaL17988; Mon, 09 Feb 1998 10:48:34 EST

Message-ID: <

X-Mailer: Juno 1.49

X-Juno-Line-Breaks: 0-26,28-30,32-34,36,38-41,43,45-46,48-49,51,53-54,

56-76,78-87,89-92,94-97,99-119

Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 10:25:09 -0500

From: Peter J Marquis <

To:

mercjj@gis.net, dabbar_paul@jpmorgan.com,

caccae01@mcgc16.med.nyu.edu, tharris@memc.com,

emcgovern@rockwoodrealty.com, edward.guay@ssmb.com,

james.hempstead@ssmb.com, jeremy.radtke@ssmb.com,

manny.cofresi@ssmb.com, vincent.cubbage@ssmb.com,

lmarquis@tiac.net

Subject: Why did the chicken cross the road?

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



--------- Begin forwarded message ----------





Question: Why did the chicken cross the road?



KINDERGARTEN TEACHER: To get to the other side.



PLATO: For the greater good.



ARISTOTLE: It is the nature of chickens to cross roads.



KARL MARX: It was a historical inevitability.



TIMOTHY LEARY: Because that's the only trip the establishment would

let it take.



SADDAM HUSSEIN: This was an unprovoked act of rebellion and we were

quite justified in dropping 50 tons of nerve gas on it.



RONALD REAGAN: I forget.



CAPTAIN JAMES T. KIRK: To boldly go where no chicken has gone before.



HIPPOCRATES: Because of an excess of phlegm in its pancreas.



ANDERSEN CONSULTING: Deregulation of the chicken's side of the road

was threatening its dominant market position. The chicken was faced

with significant challenges to create and develop the competencies

required

for the newly competitive market. Andersen Consulting, in a partnering

relationship with the client, helped the chicken by rethinking its

physical distribution strategy and implementation processes. Using the

Poultry

Integration Model (PIM), Andersen helped the chicken use its skills,

methodologies, knowledge, capital and experiences to align the

chicken's people, processes and technology in support of its overall

strategy

within a Program Management framework. Andersen Consulting convened a

diverse

cross-spectrum of road analysts and best chickens along with Anderson

consultants with deep skills in the transportation industry to engage

in a two-day itinerary of meetings in order to leverage their personal

knowledge capital, both tacit and explicit, and to enable them to

synergize with

each other in order to achieve the implicit goals of delivering and

successfully

architecting and implementing an enterprise-wide value framework

across the continuum of poultry cross-median processes. The meeting was

held in

a park-like setting, enabling and creating an impactful environment

which was strategically based, industry-focused, and built upon a

consistent,

clear, and unified market message and aligned with the chicken's mission,

vision,

and core values. This was conducive towards the creation of a total

business integration solution. Andersen Consulting helped the chicken

change

to become more successful.



LOUIS FARRAKHAN: The road, you see, represents the black man. The

chicken 'crossed' the black man in order to trample him and keep him

down.



MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.: I envision a world where all chickens will

be free to cross roads without having their motives called into question.



MOSES: And God came down from the Heavens, and He said unto the

chicken, "Thou shalt cross the road." And the chicken crossed the

road, and there was much rejoicing.



FOX MULDER: You saw it cross the road with your own eyes. How many

more chickens have to cross the road before you believe it?



RICHARD M. NIXON: The chicken did not cross the road. I repeat, the

chicken did NOT cross the road.



MACHIAVELLI: The point is that the chicken crossed the road. Who

cares why? The end of crossing the road justifies whatever motive there

was.



JERRY SEINFELD: Why does anyone cross a road? I mean, why doesn't

anyone ever think to ask, What the heck was this chicken doing walking

around all over the place, anyway?"



FREUD: The fact that you are at all concerned that the chicken

crossed the road reveals your underlying sexual insecurity.



BILL GATES: I have just released the new Chicken Office 2000, which

will not only cross roads, but will lay eggs, file your important

documents,

and balance your chequebook.



OLIVER STONE: The question is not, "Why did the chicken cross the

road?" Rather, it is, "Who was crossing the road at the same time, whom

we

overlooked in our haste to observe the chicken crossing?"



DARWIN: Chickens, over great periods of time, have been naturally

selected in such a way that they are now genetically disposed to cross

roads.



EINSTEIN: Whether the chicken crossed the road or the road moved

beneath the chicken depends upon your frame of reference.



BUDDHA: Asking this question denies your own chicken nature.



RALPH WALDO EMERSON: The chicken did not cross the road .. it

transcended it.



ERNEST HEMINGWAY: To die. In the rain.



MICHAEL SCHUMACHER; it was an instinctive manouvre, the chicken

obviously didn't see the road until he had already started to cross.



COLONEL SANDERS: I missed one?









--------- End forwarded message ----------



_____________________________________________________________________

You don't need to buy Internet access to use free Internet e-mail.

Get completely free e-mail from Juno at

Or call Juno at (800) 654-JUNO [654-5866]







--part0_887057299_boundary--



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 17:35:06 PST

From: "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

To:

Subject: Selective postings or server failure.

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



List admin.,



I posted two messages today, one at around 1pm and the other at about

5pm. I am yet to receive any of the copies. I guess the server was

probably down when I posted the messages!



Just wondering...



Peace to ya'll!

Sam.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 20:34:22 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Oprah Winfrey hosts Noted Liberian Plastic Surgeon (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



I just received this..



You might want to have a change of heart and watch this brother

on OPRAH tomorrow (that is for those who do not watch OPRAH).



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

------------------------------------------------------------------



Noted Liberian Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Robert H. Dennis 2nd is

scheduled to appear on the Oprah Winfrey Show tomorrow, February 19th as a

guest.



Dr. Dennis is Associate Professor of Surgery and Vice-Chairman of the

Department of Surgery and Chief of the Division of Plastic and

Reconstructive Surgery at Howard University Hospital in Washington D.C.



Dr. Dennis earned his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his

Medical degrees from Howard University where he also completed his Surgical

Residency. He did his Internship at Georgetown University and his Residency

in Plastic Surgery at George Washington University and also completed

specialised training in Cranial Maxillo facial surgery at the University of

Miami.



....and he still found time to be a good big brother. :-)







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 09:39:11 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differ

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Sometimes, when all else fail, force is necessary. Remember, in international

> law, war is a legal means to settle disputes. Now, do we prefer peaceful

> means, yes; but when the junta continued to be indifferent to international

> efforts to resolve the crisis, then force must be use to restore the legal

> government. God's speed and good luck to the people of Sierra Leone

> Peace

> Daddy Sang



Yes Sang

I think force was not only necessar but also overdue.

Those convicts who came out of Pemdemba prison could NOT rule even a zoo

.. They all deserve a severe punishment not amnesty for putting a whole

country (Sierra Leone) into virtual rock bottom sufferings

Bravo to ECOGOMOG

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 19:28:06 PST

From: "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

To:

Subject: Fwd: Former Sierra Leone spokesman changes his tune

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



What's up fellows?,



A day shall come when the "mouthpiece" and "praise singers" of the

current regime, within and outside the list, shall change their tune

when they are held captive by the people. Give credit when due, but when

people are detained because of frivolous/outrageous "reasons", it only

leaves one to wonder who is/are the advisers.



Reminds me of the "Intellectual prostitutes" who all over the continent

rise up to legitimise rouge regimes. Where is Dr. Abbass Bundu now???



Check out the laughable piece below.



Friendly,

Sam.

*******************************************************************



World: Africa



Former Sierra Leone spokesman changes his tune



The former spokesman of the deposed military government in Sierra

Leone, Allieu Kamara -- who last week condemned the Nigerian-led ECOMOG

force for trying to capture Freetown -- has now praised them.



Mr Kamara, who is at present being held in protective custody by

ECOMOG, said they were an effective and professional force.



Only last Friday, he had told the BBC that Sierra Leone's

sovereignty would be defended to the end, and the ECOMOG troops would

never take over.



Asked why he had changed his mind, Mr Kamara said he had been merely

a mouthpiece for the ousted military leadership.



Now, he said, he could tell the truth.



From the newsroom of the BBC World Service





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 14:33:19 +0330

From: "Franco Baresi" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Nagano winter olympics

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Folks,

I would have directed this mail directly to Mr Kouyate but I'd sent it to

the list for clarification purposes.

I am not a general..yes I address myself as Mr Franco BAresi..a name I

acquired for my skills in soccer something that Mr Kouyate knows nothing

about probably(just teasing). However the list is called the Gambia-L and I

believe that issues that concern Gambians directly or indirectly should be

addressed. Issues such as Nagano olympic games or Valentine dates as some

dude mentioned earlier has absolutely nothing to do with the list and

therfore should be addressed where appropriate. Once again this is my

opinion and anyone can deviate from it...

As far as stuff I've posted on the list goes,it is quite obvious that Mr

Kouyate is either a new member or has not been reading his messages.

I have earlier on addressed the issue of the UEP in the Gambia. The reason

I've asked people on the list to take a look at my page is just to let

people know that there are Gambians capable of doing a whole lot of

different stuff and hope that people will follow the example. I received

numerous messages from people on the llist who saw my page and as a matter

of fact Mr Camara has added my URL to his page as Gambians on the net.

There are a lot of important issues we need to talk about and it sickens me

when I get home to see that I have 32 messages; a sixth of which are

completely ridiculious and irrelevant.

I am just being me and being a member of the list, I have the right to

comment on anything that I feel I should. I am not in any way trying to

tell anyone what to do. You need to speak up to be heard and Voila.

Asalamu alaikum.



Lang Jr.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 14:37:10 +0330

From: "Franco Baresi" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Fellas,

Thanks for posting the national anthem..I should be ashamed of myself...I

can't remember the word to the anthem.Thanks for this information...

Salaam

Lang Jr.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 20:55:08 -0800

From: Lamin Jaiteh <

To:

Subject: Subscription

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Dear List Managers,



Could you please resubscribe Ousainou Demba.His

e-mail address is

thanks

tenn.







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 21:41:34 PST

From: "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

To:

Subject: I'm over it !!!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Mr. Maane and fellow gambia-lers,



I said I was sorry in my previous posting. What else do you want me to

do?? I hereby urge the list admin(s) to take appropriate actions for my

"unwarranted" mail. Maybe I should take a brief "cyber-tical".



BTW, I would love to see you in a scorpions jersey.



Once again, peace to ya'll!



Friendly,

Sam.

______________________________________________________________________

>Folks,

>I would have directed this mail directly to Mr Kouyate but I'd sent it

to

>the list for clarification purposes.

>I am not a general..yes I address myself as Mr Franco BAresi..a name I

>acquired for my skills in soccer something that Mr Kouyate knows

nothing

>about probably(just teasing). However the list is called the Gambia-L

and I

>believe that issues that concern Gambians directly or indirectly should

be

>addressed. Issues such as Nagano olympic games or Valentine dates as

some

>dude mentioned earlier has absolutely nothing to do with the list and

>therfore should be addressed where appropriate. Once again this is my

>opinion and anyone can deviate from it...

>As far as stuff I've posted on the list goes,it is quite obvious that

Mr

>Kouyate is either a new member or has not been reading his messages.

>I have earlier on addressed the issue of the UEP in the Gambia. The

reason

>I've asked people on the list to take a look at my page is just to let

>people know that there are Gambians capable of doing a whole lot of

>different stuff and hope that people will follow the example. I

received

>numerous messages from people on the llist who saw my page and as a

matter

>of fact Mr Camara has added my URL to his page as Gambians on the net.

>There are a lot of important issues we need to talk about and it

sickens me

>when I get home to see that I have 32 messages; a sixth of which are

>completely ridiculious and irrelevant.

>I am just being me and being a member of the list, I have the right to

>comment on anything that I feel I should. I am not in any way trying to

>tell anyone what to do. You need to speak up to be heard and Voila.

>Asalamu alaikum.

>

>Lang Jr.

>

>





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 10:50:08 +0100

From: Amadou Kabir Njie <

To: "'

Subject: RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)

Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A682@AVIA-A>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain





Dr. Nyang wrote:



The fifth and last reason why Gambians should pay attention to

>the state of affairs in Sierra Leone, lies in the fact that Sierra

Leone

>has set many precedents for Africa. Let me list a few of them for your

>reflection and comment.The first precedent from the land the Portuguese

>called Sierra Leone, took place in 1967, when the late Siaka Stevens

was

>elected to replace Prime Minister Albert Margai. This was certainly

>unprecedented in African politics . It took place at a time when the

>single party system was the order of the day.Since then the Sierra

Leone

>example has been followed only in Mauretius and Zambia.



Dr,



I did not come round to reading you magnificient piece until last night

when I came across a copy I had printed some days earlier. Though this

may not have a direct material relevance to the theme of your discourse,

I could not fail but notice the omision of two other African countries

that have also had sitting governments replaced by opposition parties

after defeating them at the polls.



In 1991 the governments of both Sao Tome and Principe and Cape Verde

were replaced by opposition paties after elections.



A. Kabir Njie.



PS: If you have an electronic copy of "Telefishbowl", an article you

authored which I read some years ago in "West Africa Magazine"(?), can

you please mail it to me a copy at:

Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no



I remember I had to read it more than once.



Thanks.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 13:52:23 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Why did the chicken cross the road? -Forwarded (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Paul,

Thanks for the forward.......... very interesting!



Keep up the good work down there!





Regards

Bassss!





>

>



> Question: Why did the chicken cross the road?

>

> KINDERGARTEN TEACHER: To get to the other side.

>

> PLATO: For the greater good.

>

> ARISTOTLE: It is the nature of chickens to cross roads.

>

> KARL MARX: It was a historical inevitability.

>

> TIMOTHY LEARY: Because that's the only trip the establishment would

> let it take.

>

> SADDAM HUSSEIN: This was an unprovoked act of rebellion and we were

> quite justified in dropping 50 tons of nerve gas on it.

>

> RONALD REAGAN: I forget.

>

> CAPTAIN JAMES T. KIRK: To boldly go where no chicken has gone before.

>

> HIPPOCRATES: Because of an excess of phlegm in its pancreas.

>

> ANDERSEN CONSULTING: Deregulation of the chicken's side of the road

> was threatening its dominant market position. The chicken was faced

> with significant challenges to create and develop the competencies

> required

> for the newly competitive market. Andersen Consulting, in a partnering

> relationship with the client, helped the chicken by rethinking its

> physical distribution strategy and implementation processes. Using the

> Poultry

> Integration Model (PIM), Andersen helped the chicken use its skills,

> methodologies, knowledge, capital and experiences to align the

> chicken's people, processes and technology in support of its overall

> strategy

> within a Program Management framework. Andersen Consulting convened a

> diverse

> cross-spectrum of road analysts and best chickens along with Anderson

> consultants with deep skills in the transportation industry to engage

> in a two-day itinerary of meetings in order to leverage their personal

> knowledge capital, both tacit and explicit, and to enable them to

> synergize with

> each other in order to achieve the implicit goals of delivering and

> successfully

> architecting and implementing an enterprise-wide value framework

> across the continuum of poultry cross-median processes. The meeting was

> held in

> a park-like setting, enabling and creating an impactful environment

> which was strategically based, industry-focused, and built upon a

> consistent,

> clear, and unified market message and aligned with the chicken's mission,

> vision,

> and core values. This was conducive towards the creation of a total

> business integration solution. Andersen Consulting helped the chicken

> change

> to become more successful.

>

> LOUIS FARRAKHAN: The road, you see, represents the black man. The

> chicken 'crossed' the black man in order to trample him and keep him

> down.

>

> MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.: I envision a world where all chickens will

> be free to cross roads without having their motives called into question.

>

> MOSES: And God came down from the Heavens, and He said unto the

> chicken, "Thou shalt cross the road." And the chicken crossed the

> road, and there was much rejoicing.

>

> FOX MULDER: You saw it cross the road with your own eyes. How many

> more chickens have to cross the road before you believe it?

>

> RICHARD M. NIXON: The chicken did not cross the road. I repeat, the

> chicken did NOT cross the road.

>

> MACHIAVELLI: The point is that the chicken crossed the road. Who

> cares why? The end of crossing the road justifies whatever motive there

> was.

>

> JERRY SEINFELD: Why does anyone cross a road? I mean, why doesn't

> anyone ever think to ask, What the heck was this chicken doing walking

> around all over the place, anyway?"

>

> FREUD: The fact that you are at all concerned that the chicken

> crossed the road reveals your underlying sexual insecurity.

>

> BILL GATES: I have just released the new Chicken Office 2000, which

> will not only cross roads, but will lay eggs, file your important

> documents,

> and balance your chequebook.

>

> OLIVER STONE: The question is not, "Why did the chicken cross the

> road?" Rather, it is, "Who was crossing the road at the same time, whom

> we

> overlooked in our haste to observe the chicken crossing?"

>

> DARWIN: Chickens, over great periods of time, have been naturally

> selected in such a way that they are now genetically disposed to cross

> roads.

>

> EINSTEIN: Whether the chicken crossed the road or the road moved

> beneath the chicken depends upon your frame of reference.

>

> BUDDHA: Asking this question denies your own chicken nature.

>

> RALPH WALDO EMERSON: The chicken did not cross the road .. it

> transcended it.

>

> ERNEST HEMINGWAY: To die. In the rain.

>

> MICHAEL SCHUMACHER; it was an instinctive manouvre, the chicken

> obviously didn't see the road until he had already started to cross.

>

> COLONEL SANDERS: I missed one?

>

> >>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 11:00:02 +0100

From: Amadou Kabir Njie <

To: "'

Subject: Recall: RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)

Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A683@AVIA-A>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Amadou Kabir Njie would like to recall the message, "RE : SIERRA LEONE

AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)".



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 11:20:12 GMT

From: SADAMS <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Pas it on!! From Sebja

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Yoh!

Check this out. You can listen to BBC Africa services on-line

daily:



http://news.bbc.co.uk/hi/english/world/africa/



Cool,

Sebja.

Stanley Sebja ADAMS Tel: Direct 0141-330-4780

Cartographer, E-mail:

CartoGraphics Unit, Fax: 0141-330-4894

Dept. of Geography

& Topographic Science,

University of Glasgow. Member of the

GLASGOW, G12 8QQ, SOCIETY OF CARTOGRAPHERS

Scotland, U.K. & Association of Geographical Information

Web Site:



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 12:33:11 + 0100 MET

From: "Alpha Robinson" <

To:

Subject: What independence?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Some reflections on independence day



What Independence

When after 33 years

We are still battling with poverty

Material poverty

Spiritual poverty

Poverty of will

What Independence

When after 33 years we own not our minds

Our souls and our bodies

What independence

When the birth of a child

Becomes a source of worry

When the death of a family member

Triggers cold trickles of rejoice

When we rejoice instead of crying

And cry instead of rejoicing

What independence

When after 33 years

Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival

When men and women no longer own their conscience

When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile

And intelligence amounts to opportunism

When justice is murdered in cold blood

While we sing dance and rejoice

The same dances

The same parades

What independence

When honesty truthfulness and integrity

Become the enemy of a people

When parents send their children to steal rape and kill

What independence

When young people have to leave their motherland

Their beloved one

Uprooted and already defeated

In search of life

When we fail to provide opportunities for our children

To learn grow and live

What independence

When the cracks on farmers feet

The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin

Keep haunting us after 33 years

When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets

When we live on the crumbs

Leftover by other nations

When leaders still play God with the innocent

When keeping our people ignorant

Seems to be our greatest achievement

What independence

When egoism becomes self-righteous

When the rich and the poor of today

Stand at opposite end of the widening valley

While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own

Meanders into the common future of destitution

What independence

When clean potable water

The most basic requirement of life

Is a luxury to many

When the best curable diseases

Claim their daily quota on our children

Well before they are born

When parents can no longer be proud of their children

And children can no longer be proud of their parents

For being just and honest

Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption

What independence are we celebrating?



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 98 13:48:56 +0100

From:

To: <

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





Hi Everyone!!



Its been a very long time since I read something truthful like this

mail. You raise a lot of important issues.

You are so right and it is good for me to know that I am not the only

one with this kind of thoughts/feelings.

But the real question is:

What can we do to change our lives and make a better way of life for

our children????



God bless



Mariam









______________________________ Reply Separator _________________________________

Subject: What independence?

Author: <

Date: 2/19/98 12:33





Some reflections on independence day



What Independence

When after 33 years

We are still battling with poverty

Material poverty

Spiritual poverty

Poverty of will

What Independence

When after 33 years we own not our minds

Our souls and our bodies

What independence

When the birth of a child

Becomes a source of worry

When the death of a family member

Triggers cold trickles of rejoice

When we rejoice instead of crying

And cry instead of rejoicing

What independence

When after 33 years

Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival

When men and women no longer own their conscience

When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile

And intelligence amounts to opportunism

When justice is murdered in cold blood

While we sing dance and rejoice

The same dances

The same parades

What independence

When honesty truthfulness and integrity

Become the enemy of a people

When parents send their children to steal rape and kill

What independence

When young people have to leave their motherland

Their beloved one

Uprooted and already defeated

In search of life

When we fail to provide opportunities for our children

To learn grow and live

What independence

When the cracks on farmers feet

The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin

Keep haunting us after 33 years

When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets

When we live on the crumbs

Leftover by other nations

When leaders still play God with the innocent

When keeping our people ignorant

Seems to be our greatest achievement

What independence

When egoism becomes self-righteous

When the rich and the poor of today

Stand at opposite end of the widening valley

While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own

Meanders into the common future of destitution

What independence

When clean potable water

The most basic requirement of life

Is a luxury to many

When the best curable diseases

Claim their daily quota on our children

Well before they are born

When parents can no longer be proud of their children

And children can no longer be proud of their parents

For being just and honest

Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption

What independence are we celebrating?









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 13:20:31 +0100

From: Amadou Kabir Njie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Recall: RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)

Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A685@AVIA-A>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain





Hey List managers,



My intention was not to recall the message but to replace it

since I had discovered some typing errors just after sending it and also

having checked to make sure that it had not yet been read (at least so I

understood).



Anyway, I tried to send a separate rectification which read:





"I wrote:

PS: If you have an electronic copy of "Telefishbowl", an article

you

authored which I read some years ago in "West Africa Magazine"(?), can

you please mail it to me a copy at:

Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no



I meant to write:

PS: If you have an electronic copy of "Telefishbowl", an

article you

authored which I read some years ago in "West Africa Magazine"(?), can

you please mail me a copy at:

Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no



A.Kabir Njie"





Please excuse my clumsiness!



A. Kabir Njie.





> -----Original Message-----

> From: Amadou Kabir Njie [SMTP:

> Sent: 19. februar 1998 11:00

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Recall: RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)

>

> Amadou Kabir Njie would like to recall the message, "RE : SIERRA LEONE

> AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)".



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 05:25:43 PST

From: "Momodou Camara" <

To:

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Thanks for a well written piece Alpha! You have said it all.

"What independence are we celebrating?"



The struggle continues!



Momodou Camara



You wrote:



>Some reflections on independence day

>

>What Independence

>When after 33 years

>We are still battling with poverty

>Material poverty

>Spiritual poverty

>Poverty of will

>What Independence

>When after 33 years we own not our minds

>Our souls and our bodies

>What independence

>When the birth of a child

>Becomes a source of worry

>When the death of a family member

>Triggers cold trickles of rejoice

>When we rejoice instead of crying

>And cry instead of rejoicing

>What independence

>When after 33 years

>Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival

>When men and women no longer own their conscience

>When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile

>And intelligence amounts to opportunism

>When justice is murdered in cold blood

>While we sing dance and rejoice

>The same dances

>The same parades

>What independence

>When honesty truthfulness and integrity

>Become the enemy of a people

>When parents send their children to steal rape and kill

>What independence

>When young people have to leave their motherland

>Their beloved one

>Uprooted and already defeated

>In search of life

>When we fail to provide opportunities for our children

>To learn grow and live

>What independence

>When the cracks on farmers feet

>The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin

>Keep haunting us after 33 years

>When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets

>When we live on the crumbs

>Leftover by other nations

>When leaders still play God with the innocent

>When keeping our people ignorant

>Seems to be our greatest achievement

>What independence

>When egoism becomes self-righteous

>When the rich and the poor of today

>Stand at opposite end of the widening valley

>While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own

>Meanders into the common future of destitution

>What independence

>When clean potable water

>The most basic requirement of life

>Is a luxury to many

>When the best curable diseases

>Claim their daily quota on our children

>Well before they are born

>When parents can no longer be proud of their children

>And children can no longer be proud of their parents

>For being just and honest

>Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption

>What independence are we celebrating?

>





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 14:26:35 +0100

From: Amadou Kabir Njie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: What independence?

Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A687@AVIA-A>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain





Yes indeed, I wander what independence?



As a little boy in primary five I was neatly dressed up by my mother to

join the march pass in Macarthy Square. Instead of joining my

schoolmates for the parade I sneaked into the crowd of spectators and

watched the whole sham from the sidelines. Needless to say I never

paraded again.



Not that I was conscious of what I was doing at that tender age, but I

had a feeling even then, that there was something terribly wrong. It led

me many years later to the belief that the will to resist regimentation

and oppression is an inborn phenomena. How very right you are.



We have nothing to celebrate!



A. Kabir Njie.







> -----Original Message-----

> From: Alpha Robinson [SMTP:

> Sent: 19. februar 1998 13:33

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: What independence?

>

> Some reflections on independence day

>

> What Independence

> When after 33 years

> We are still battling with poverty

> Material poverty

> Spiritual poverty

> Poverty of will

> What Independence

> When after 33 years we own not our minds

> Our souls and our bodies

> What independence

> When the birth of a child

> Becomes a source of worry

> When the death of a family member

> Triggers cold trickles of rejoice

> When we rejoice instead of crying

> And cry instead of rejoicing

> What independence

> When after 33 years

> Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival

> When men and women no longer own their conscience

> When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile

> And intelligence amounts to opportunism

> When justice is murdered in cold blood

> While we sing dance and rejoice

> The same dances

> The same parades

> What independence

> When honesty truthfulness and integrity

> Become the enemy of a people

> When parents send their children to steal rape and kill

> What independence

> When young people have to leave their motherland

> Their beloved one

> Uprooted and already defeated

> In search of life

> When we fail to provide opportunities for our children

> To learn grow and live

> What independence

> When the cracks on farmers feet

> The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin

> Keep haunting us after 33 years

> When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets

> When we live on the crumbs

> Leftover by other nations

> When leaders still play God with the innocent

> When keeping our people ignorant

> Seems to be our greatest achievement

> What independence

> When egoism becomes self-righteous

> When the rich and the poor of today

> Stand at opposite end of the widening valley

> While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own

> Meanders into the common future of destitution

> What independence

> When clean potable water

> The most basic requirement of life

> Is a luxury to many

> When the best curable diseases

> Claim their daily quota on our children

> Well before they are born

> When parents can no longer be proud of their children

> And children can no longer be proud of their parents

> For being just and honest

> Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption

> What independence are we celebrating?



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 09:22:16 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.96.980219091849.11814A-100000@vampire>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Superb piece Mr. Robinson! I hope people not only get the message but

reflect and act on it. "Keep up the good work down there!"



Anna



On Thu, 19 Feb 1998, Alpha Robinson wrote:



> Some reflections on independence day

>

> What Independence

> When after 33 years

> We are still battling with poverty

> Material poverty

> Spiritual poverty

> Poverty of will

> What Independence

> When after 33 years we own not our minds

> Our souls and our bodies

> What independence

> When the birth of a child

> Becomes a source of worry

> When the death of a family member

> Triggers cold trickles of rejoice

> When we rejoice instead of crying

> And cry instead of rejoicing

> What independence

> When after 33 years

> Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival

> When men and women no longer own their conscience

> When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile

> And intelligence amounts to opportunism

> When justice is murdered in cold blood

> While we sing dance and rejoice

> The same dances

> The same parades

> What independence

> When honesty truthfulness and integrity

> Become the enemy of a people

> When parents send their children to steal rape and kill

> What independence

> When young people have to leave their motherland

> Their beloved one

> Uprooted and already defeated

> In search of life

> When we fail to provide opportunities for our children

> To learn grow and live

> What independence

> When the cracks on farmers feet

> The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin

> Keep haunting us after 33 years

> When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets

> When we live on the crumbs

> Leftover by other nations

> When leaders still play God with the innocent

> When keeping our people ignorant

> Seems to be our greatest achievement

> What independence

> When egoism becomes self-righteous

> When the rich and the poor of today

> Stand at opposite end of the widening valley

> While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own

> Meanders into the common future of destitution

> What independence

> When clean potable water

> The most basic requirement of life

> Is a luxury to many

> When the best curable diseases

> Claim their daily quota on our children

> Well before they are born

> When parents can no longer be proud of their children

> And children can no longer be proud of their parents

> For being just and honest

> Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption

> What independence are we celebrating?

>







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 11:22:12 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: African Nations Cup -Update

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Soccer fans,



I am really getting into this ANC competition stuff.



My comments are enclosed in braces [[ .... ]]



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



***********************************************************************



OUAGADOUGOU, Feb 19 (AFP) - The African Nations Cup is wide open

as the competition enters the quarter-final stages with four World

Cup finalists -- Cameroon, Morocco, South African and Tunisia -- in

contention.



[[ Cameroon is not what it used to be when Miller was the

offense but they still have a little of that touch of

the golden years (WC '86 & '90). However, they are my

less favorite to win the cup, of the four above. ]]



Only Nigeria, Africa's fifth entrant for France '98, are missing

after being suspended by the African Confederation (CAF) for not

competing in the last finals in South Africa.

Congo DR coach Pierre Kalala put it succinctly.

"At this stage of the competition, all the teams have earned

their places," he said. "There are no easy matches in the

quarter-finals and it's anybody's guess who will win."

Congo DR, the surprise package of the tournament along with

hosts Burkina Faso, play the opening quarter-final against Cameroon

on Friday (1600 GMT) in Burkina Faso's second city Bobo-Dioulasso,

in the south west of the country.



[[ Congo has really been the surprise team of the tournament. Now

let's see if they can play with Cameroon the way they did with

other teams. Burkina Faso, on the other hand, are playing host;

their qualification didn't surprise me a bit. ]]



[...]



The last quarter-final, perhaps the most eagerly-awaited, is the

South Africa v Morocco clash on Sunday (1600 GMT) in Ouagadougou's

Municipal stadium.

South Africa, despite just two days to prepare for this event

after most of their players joined the squad late from Europe, had a

resounding 4-1 win over Namibia in their last group match.



[[ This could have been the final match! SA's defense

will have a lot of work to do overcoming the

Moroccan offense. If SA can hold to the end, they may win

this match by upset. However, I still favor the Moroccans

by a margin of 3:1. ]]



Ajax striker Benni McCarthy scored all four goals in that match

to blow the fresh air of success through the squad after

disappointing opening draws against Angola and Ivory Coast.



[[ One more reason why Ajax has the best talented young

players in Europe, in my opinion. The recruiters go out

and find young players for less money, who are then

nortured to fulfill the desirable calibre of soccer. ]]

-----------------------

Source:

Agence France-Presse (AFP)



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 11:32:11 -0500

From: Lamin Camara <

To:

Subject: Junta claims to recapture city of Bo in Sierra Leone

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Greetings:



Now that the forces of the ECOMOG have succeeded in ousting the junta

(Johnny Koroma and his thugs), but a huge task still lies ahead: The

enormous task of rebuilding the nation's already-devastated economy, the

restoration and maintenance of peace and stability.... The fact that

these thugs have managed to escape/flee into the woods, before they were

captured by the forces of the ECOMOG, and are still at large-- in my

opinion--still pose a threat to the national security. This war has

resulted an enormous loss of innocent lives. [God have mercy on their

lives, ...!]



Few days ago, I read a report posted on the Web site of the BBC, that

Koroma and his forces, were still hiding somewhere in the woods. In

fact, according to the reports, he (Koroma) even spoke to a BBC

correspondent in London, on a a satellite phone; while still hiding in

the woods, threatening that he and his forces were prepared to fight

back. [The report about the recent recapture of the city of Bo, by his

thugs, in fact, proves the realization of his ... threats.]



I think it would be vitally important for the forces of the ECOMOG to

take an immediate drastic action, by deploying troops in the townships,

in order to protect innocent civilians, who are vulnerable to

attacks/ambushes, by these thugs. In fact, according to the reports,

witnesses arriving in the nation's capital, on Wednesday, were quoted as

saying that Koroma's forces and allied rebels of Revolutionary United

Front, were terrorizing innocent civilians in the eastern part of the

country; by systematic looting, kidnapping, torching houses and

livestock. My question is: how long will such diabolic acts be allowed

to continue? When will our continent (Africa) learn a lesson about the

devastation of these repetitious coup d'états? Time is running out!



Regards,



Lamin Camara, Toronto.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 11:53:00 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Junta claims to recapture city of Bo in Sierra Leone

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Lamin camara wrote:



> Greetings:

>

> Now that the forces of the ECOMOG have succeeded in ousting the junta

> (Johnny Koroma and his thugs), but a huge task still lies ahead: The



[ ... ]



> [The report about the recent recapture of the city of Bo, by his

> thugs, in fact, proves the realization of his ... threats.]

>

> Lamin Camara, Toronto.



Greetings Lamin,



The news about the recapture of Bo has been going on since last week. The

truth is, no one really knows for sure whether it is true or not. I have

been getting updated information on the S/L crisis from some friends but

they all coundln't credit or discredit the report/rumour.



Here is one response....



> We've been hearing so many reports

> from the International press that Bo

> has been recaptured by rebel forces.

> Could someone please confirm or

> deny this story.



I think that it is difficult to confirm or deny this story.



What I have heard is that the people of BO themselves are

now *fighting* (both) CDF and AFRC/RUF troops, whoever they

really are, since it is becoming difficult for the Bo people

to distinguish between who is helping them and who's not.

The people are reported to be disgusted by the

indiscriminate killings and as such they are protecting

themselves. So the entire thing is confusing. The CDF

entered Bo to *free* the people but their reprisal killings

seem now to have been misunderstood and taken to mean an

act of aggression on the people of Bo. "Who is fighting

who?" is a question you and I can't answer.



The AFRC/RUF will definitely seize the opportunity to cause

more confusion. Note that they already disguised themselves

as CDF troops in order to give the CDF the "bad name".



I think that the best thing that could happen to the people

of Bo is the deployment of ECOMOG troops as soon as

possible.



The idea of the CDF *complementing* ECOMOG has both

advantages and disadvantages. Without the CDF, I am not

sure ECOMOG's victory in Freetown would have come that

fast as it did. However, with the CDF and *no* ECOMOG in the

provinces, reprisal killings and the *relative* lack of a

uniform and effective command could result in unpredicable

consequences, like what is now evidenced by the case of

Bo. CDF and ECOMOG must act in unison. ECOMOG can act

independent of CDF but the reverse shouldn't be the case.



________________ end message -----------------------



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 12:03:04 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Alpha,



If all these allegations were so true, as you claim, what the heck

are some of us doing celebrating the culpability of Gambia's

problems? The tone of your poem is comprehensible but you are only

talking about victimisation of Africa and Africans here. Would you

rather that we go back to colonialism? As a former "head boy" and my

"class prefect" at GHS, I have always admired you all along. However,

eventhough you may be more educated, experienced and much older than

me, I will still have to say that the true measure of minimum decency

during this time (Independence) should be to support the distinctive

cause of non-colonialisation.



If you take this too harshly and become irritated like you did with

Bass, please accept my apology, as Moe does not have time for

Cyber-flame-wars. I have more pressing things on my mind, like

helping the displaced Sierra Leonean refugees in Guinea, some of whom

are my own relatives.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



************************************************************************

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------





>

> Some reflections on independence day

>

> What Independence

> When after 33 years

> We are still battling with poverty

> Material poverty

> Spiritual poverty

> Poverty of will

> What Independence

> When after 33 years we own not our minds

> Our souls and our bodies

> What independence

> When the birth of a child

> Becomes a source of worry

> When the death of a family member

> Triggers cold trickles of rejoice

> When we rejoice instead of crying

> And cry instead of rejoicing

> What independence

> When after 33 years

> Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival

> When men and women no longer own their conscience

> When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile

> And intelligence amounts to opportunism

> When justice is murdered in cold blood

> While we sing dance and rejoice

> The same dances

> The same parades

> What independence

> When honesty truthfulness and integrity

> Become the enemy of a people

> When parents send their children to steal rape and kill

> What independence

> When young people have to leave their motherland

> Their beloved one

> Uprooted and already defeated

> In search of life

> When we fail to provide opportunities for our children

> To learn grow and live

> What independence

> When the cracks on farmers feet

> The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin

> Keep haunting us after 33 years

> When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets

> When we live on the crumbs

> Leftover by other nations

> When leaders still play God with the innocent

> When keeping our people ignorant

> Seems to be our greatest achievement

> What independence

> When egoism becomes self-righteous

> When the rich and the poor of today

> Stand at opposite end of the widening valley

> While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own

> Meanders into the common future of destitution

> What independence

> When clean potable water

> The most basic requirement of life

> Is a luxury to many

> When the best curable diseases

> Claim their daily quota on our children

> Well before they are born

> When parents can no longer be proud of their children

> And children can no longer be proud of their parents

> For being just and honest

> Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption

> What independence are we celebrating?







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 12:52:14 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Respect for TIME by third world folks!!!!!!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I would like to divert to a subject that is a problem amongst us but

instead of looking at this common fault in a negetive way , I want to

open the floor to this issue for constructive debate and sussestions.

WHAT CAN WE DO TO SOLVE THIS PROBLEM ?

Why are we hours late(including myself) when we are attending our

funtions?? even for weddings,funerals,or even classes??

Is it in our blood ?? or it it just lack of respect for each other?



Dr Lamin Mbye last weekend touched on this issue and mentioned the

importance of praying on time should also reflect on our daily routines

( God prevers us to pray together and on time also)



SO your opinions please and hopefully we will all learn from sharing.

Habib Diab-Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 13:15:40 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



WELL ALPHA,



THIS WAS A WELL THOUGHT AND WRITTEN POEM FOR ANYONE TO READ.

UNFORTUNATELY WHAT I SENSE IN THIS IS A VERY ANGRY MIND THAT HAS SO MUCH

ANGER BUILT UP IN IT FOR YEARS AND YEARS BEFORE.



MOST OF YOUR THOUGHTS AND STATEMENTS ARE HAPPENING TODAY IN 3RD, 2ND,

AND EVEN THE FIRST WORLD NATIONS, AS WE DEBATE RIGHT NOW. I DO AGREE ON

SOME OF THEM, ESPECIALLY RELATING TO OUR COUNTRY, GAMBIA, BUT MOST OF

YOUR OTHER CLAIMS ARE NOT TRUE. MOST SITUATIONS HAVE CHANGED OVER THE

YEARS.



THE TIMING OF THIS KIND VENT FROM YOU IS WELL OUT OF THE TIMES IN THIS

DAY AND AGE. YOU HAVE GONE TOO FAR AND BACK OVER THE PANT 33YEARS TO

COMPILE YOUR THOUGHTS. WE ALL KNOW THAT THE OVERALL SITUATION IN GAMBIA

WAS WORST OFF. BUT NOW IS THE TIME TO HELP ON THE IMPROVEMENT OF ALL OF

THE AREAS THAT YOU HAVE MENTIONED, AND THAT WOULD REALLY BE APPRECIATED

US, GAMBIANS.



FOR MOST OF US IF NOT ALL, WHO HAVE PARTICIPATED IN THE INDEPENDANCE

CELEBRATIONS, ARE VERY PROUD IT. THANK GOD WE ARE NOT STILL BEING

COLONIZED.



NOW IS THE TIME FOR YOU TO GET UP AND HELP YOUR FELLOW COUNTRYMEN AND

COUNTRYWOMEN, BE BETTER THEN IT IS IN YOUR HEAD. NO ONE IS CLAIMING THAT

THERE WERE OR ARE NO PROBLEMS IN OUR COUNTRY, IT YOUR DUTY TOO TO GET UP

AND DO SOMETHIHG POSITIVE FOR THE COUNTRY AND BE PROUD OF IT, MY FRIEND.

IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TOO.



DO NOT BE SO BITTER, MY FRIEND. LOOK UP ON THE POSITIVE SIDE. THE

SITUATIONS ARE GETTING BETTER AND WILL CONTINUE TO, BY THE GRACE OF GOD

THE ALMIGHTY.



PEACE

KING





Alpha Robinson wrote:

>

> Some reflections on independence day

>

> What Independence

> When after 33 years

> We are still battling with poverty

> Material poverty

> Spiritual poverty

> Poverty of will

> What Independence

> When after 33 years we own not our minds

> Our souls and our bodies

> What independence

> When the birth of a child

> Becomes a source of worry

> When the death of a family member

> Triggers cold trickles of rejoice

> When we rejoice instead of crying

> And cry instead of rejoicing

> What independence

> When after 33 years

> Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival

> When men and women no longer own their conscience

> When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile

> And intelligence amounts to opportunism

> When justice is murdered in cold blood

> While we sing dance and rejoice

> The same dances

> The same parades

> What independence

> When honesty truthfulness and integrity

> Become the enemy of a people

> When parents send their children to steal rape and kill

> What independence

> When young people have to leave their motherland

> Their beloved one

> Uprooted and already defeated

> In search of life

> When we fail to provide opportunities for our children

> To learn grow and live

> What independence

> When the cracks on farmers feet

> The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin

> Keep haunting us after 33 years

> When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets

> When we live on the crumbs

> Leftover by other nations

> When leaders still play God with the innocent

> When keeping our people ignorant

> Seems to be our greatest achievement

> What independence

> When egoism becomes self-righteous

> When the rich and the poor of today

> Stand at opposite end of the widening valley

> While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own

> Meanders into the common future of destitution

> What independence

> When clean potable water

> The most basic requirement of life

> Is a luxury to many

> When the best curable diseases

> Claim their daily quota on our children

> Well before they are born

> When parents can no longer be proud of their children

> And children can no longer be proud of their parents

> For being just and honest

> Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption

> What independence are we celebrating?



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 15:19:13 -0400 (AST)

From:

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <



Alpha,



To your question:



> What independence are we celebrating?



Well, the independence from colonial rule! :)



Are you claiming that the achievement of

Independence is not worth celebrating simply

because it failed to automagically quench

the hardships faced by a developing nation?

I think not.



At the very least, I think the people who

fought for independence all over Africa deserve

to be remembered. Independence might not have

met the demands of some of us, but it sure is

a prerequisite to get us going where we're

headed--or is it?



With so many questions and hardly any answers,

Cherno Waka Jagne,

Halifax.



cherno@acm.org





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 13:34:14 -0600 (CST)

From: Paul Jammeh <

To: "GAMBIA-L (Gambia and related issues)" <

Subject: Fwd: Personal Ad (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY=part0_886632468_boundary

Content-ID: <



This message is in MIME format. The first part should be readable text,

while the remaining parts are likely unreadable without MIME-aware tools.

Send mail to



--part0_886632468_boundary

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-ID: <







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 08:33:59 -0600 (CST)

From: Sharon Hanna <

To: Paul Jammeh <

Subject: Fwd: Personal Ad (fwd)







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 17:47:47 EST

From:

To: SHARNETTE@postoffice.worldnet.att.net,

pfrederick@fpcg.com, simondm@umdnj.edu, HFBarringtonIII@classic.msn.com,

james_hunter@mcgraw-hill.com, don.mullins@lipper.com, kmw@cbsnews.com,

r_chandler@nwu.edu, srpetty@mail.utexas.edu, Msreneb@aol.com,

cjkh90b@prodigy.com, mica_wilson@seagram.com, Mcarter@ccmc.org,

Jsudark@aol.com, TDhowell@swbell.net, ymorrison@na.ko.com,

Rod_Cornish@ml.com, faithfu1@ix.netcom.com

Subject: Fwd: Personal Ad



In a message dated 98-02-03 01:27:35 EST, KYLew17 writes:



<<

Susan was in her late thirties and still not married. She just had a hard

time meeting men. And the men she did meet all ended up being jerks.

Finally, she decided to place an ad in the personals in the newspaper. She

wrote:



"Looking for a man who won't beat me, won't leave me, and is excellent in

bed."



Several days went by and she hadn't gotten a single call. Then, one day

she was doing her laundry when she heard a knock on the door. She walked

upstairs to answer it. She opened the door and saw a man in a wheelchair

with no arms and no legs.



"Can I help you?" she asked.



He said, "I am the man of your dreams!"



She was baffled. She said, "Excuse me."



"I read your personal ad in the paper and I am the perfect man for you. I

have no arms so I can't beat you. I have no legs so I can never leave you."



"But are you good in bed?", she asked.



He replied, "How do you think I knocked on the door?!"

>>





--part0_886632468_boundary

Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822

Content-ID: <

Content-Description:



From:

Return-path: <

To: LBates4325@aol.com, MMurrayGBR@aol.com, Psmith07@aol.com,

Aubreyhurs@aol.com, K.Lew@fordfound.org

Subject: Fwd: Personal Ad

Date: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 01:27:35 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="part1_886632468_boundary"



--part1_886632468_boundary

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII



Be careful of how you wish for your partner. You just might get it.



--part1_886632468_boundary

Content-ID: <

Content-type: message/rfc822

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit

Content-disposition: inline



From:

Return-path: <

To: MTC17@aol.com, KYLew17@aol.com, Jmhesq@aol.com

Subject: Fwd: Personal Ad

Date: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 09:01:45 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="part2_886632468_boundary"



--part2_886632468_boundary

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII





--part2_886632468_boundary

Content-ID: <

Content-type: message/rfc822

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit

Content-disposition: inline



From:

Return-path: <

To: Ansted@aol.com, Saintjones@aol.com, TColvin3@aol.com,

boscodegama@msn.com, donise.brown@attws.com, Lcbatranch@aol.com,

klcabl@umich.edu, D._Cabbell@po-aa1.ccmail.compuserve.com,

bdf@tewlaw.com, Huneycup@aol.com, restanm@sa11.state.fl.us,

faleroa@sa11.state.fl.us, Dykewrtr@aol.com, RAVENadal@aol.com,

malik64@juno.com, DSTDMM@aol.com, Chan294@aol.com

Subject: Personal Ad

Date: Sat, 31 Jan 1998 12:18:27 EST

Organization: AOL (

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit





Susan was in her late thirties and still not married. She just had a hard

time meeting men. And the men she did meet all ended up being jerks.

Finally, she decided to place an ad in the personals in the newspaper. She

wrote:



"Looking for a man who won't beat me, won't leave me, and is excellent in

bed."



Several days went by and she hadn't gotten a single call. Then, one day

she was doing her laundry when she heard a knock on the door. She walked

upstairs to answer it. She opened the door and saw a man in a wheelchair

with no arms and no legs.



"Can I help you?" she asked.



He said, "I am the man of your dreams!"



She was baffled. She said, "Excuse me."



"I read your personal ad in the paper and I am the perfect man for you. I

have no arms so I can't beat you. I have no legs so I can never leave you."



"But are you good in bed?", she asked.



He replied, "How do you think I knocked on the door?!"



--part2_886632468_boundary--



--part1_886632468_boundary--



--part0_886632468_boundary--



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 13:43:45 -0600

From: Keretha Cash <

To: "'

Subject: RE: What independence?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



I agree that we are celebrating the original independence from colonial

rule. As time moves forward, priorities change. The poem to me seemed

to address the new priorities and challenges that freedom from

colonialism brings. I am not certain that these new entities are

completely independent as of yet. I feel that they are experiencing

growth pains.



I wish The Gambia a Happy Independence Day!



Keretha



******* Jah Bless the Tie that Binds!

> ----------

> From:

> Sent: Thursday, February 19, 1998 1:19 PM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: What independence?

>

> Alpha,

>

> To your question:

>

> > What independence are we celebrating?

>

> Well, the independence from colonial rule! :)

>

> Are you claiming that the achievement of

> Independence is not worth celebrating simply

> because it failed to automagically quench

> the hardships faced by a developing nation?

> I think not.

>

> At the very least, I think the people who

> fought for independence all over Africa deserve

> to be remembered. Independence might not have

> met the demands of some of us, but it sure is

> a prerequisite to get us going where we're

> headed--or is it?

>

> With so many questions and hardly any answers,

> Cherno Waka Jagne,

> Halifax.

>

> cherno@acm.org

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 14:51:33 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Sierra Leone - BBC Update

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Latest update on BO and other developments.....



1. Prince Brima reported to BBC from Bo that, Kamajors succesfully

ambushed junta forces on the road between bo and Gbaiima Songa today.

In the Ensueing battle, 35 junta soldiers were killed while retrieving

all the six vehicles they had commandeered from Bo including arms and

armunition. A large group of Kamajors are moving on Bo to engage junta

troops still occupying the western side of the city.



2. In another development, Kamajors held about six Lebanese in Bumpe

Tabei today. Upon seen the lebanese, residents of Bumpe almost lynched

them whom they accused of working with the junta in Bo. They were

however, given to Kamajor coordinator in Bumpe for onward transfer to

security forces in Rutile and then to Freetown.



3. RUF fighters attacked Rukpr today kiling 11 people and wounding 40.

Guinean troops who have been sent there.



----------------------

Source:

BBC world Service 18:30 GMT



----------------------



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

************************************************************************

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 15:11:17 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone - BBC Update

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Correction....



>

> 3. RUF fighters attacked Rukpr today kiling 11 people and wounding 40.

> Guinean troops who have been sent there.



The above should read:



3. RUF fighters attacked Rukpr today killing 11 people and wounding 40.

Guinean troops have been sent there (to help defeat the Junta).

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^



BTW,

Are there any Gambian troops fighting in Sierra Leone (in the ECOMOG

contingent forces)?





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 14:21:27 -0600 (CST)

From: Paul Jammeh <

To: "GAMBIA-L (Gambia and related issues)" <

Subject: Senegal: Terror in Casamance (AI INDEX: AFR/49/02/98 17 FEBRUARY (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

I just received the below Amnesty Report and thought it may be important

to forward it for your comments and awareness.

Peace,

Paul Jammeh (Jacksonville)



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 13:26:12 -0600 (CST)

From: Michael Jatta <

To: paul jammah <

Subject: Senegal: Terror in Casamance (AI INDEX: AFR/49/02/98 17 FEBRUARY (fwd)







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:47:50 -0500

From: Amnesty International <

Reply-To:

To:

Subject: Senegal: Terror in Casamance (AI INDEX: AFR/49/02/98 17 FEBRUARY



* News Release Issued by the International Secretariat of Amnesty International *

AI INDEX: AFR/49/02/98



17 FEBRUARY 1998



Senegal: Terror in Casamance



Paris -- "The gendarmes cut off his lips and told him to eat them...The

blood began to flow and they ordered me to drink it... Then they stripped

me and poured a mixture of molten plastic and petrol over me."



This is one of the many testimonies collected by Amnesty International

which describes the horror of torture in Casamance, Senegal, where even

elderly people and women have not been spared.



In its new report,"Senegal: Climate of terror in Casamance", the

organization describes how, for the past 15 years, civilians in Casamance

have been powerless victims in the conflict and negotiations between the

Senegalese Government and the MFDC*. A conflict in which the two parties

have consciously chosen to terrorize civilians.



"Massive violations of human rights cannot be explained away as

'regrettable errors', since the Senegalese army is universally seen as

being well-structured and disciplined," Amnesty International said. "These

violations clearly imply that responsibility lies with the highest

authorities of the State."



Receiving an Amnesty International's delegation last year, the

Senegalese President Abdou Diouf said he was committed to the rule of law.

Yet 10 months after receiving a memorandum detailing cases of torture,

unlawful executions and "disappearances", the government has not responded

and human rights violations committed by the security forces in Casamance

have escalated.



Since April 1995, 120 people arrested have been held without trial,

with no serious charges against most of them. Many prisoners, most of whom

are prisoners of conscience, have been tortured into signing judicial

statements and many illiterate people have not had these statements read

out to them. On this basis all of them have been "charged with threatening

State security and the integrity of the nation.".



" In Casamance, many arrests or releases are not a result of judicial

decisions, but can be motivated purely by political strategy: to serve as

bargaining chips in the Senegalese Government talks with the MFDC," Amnesty

International said.



In Casamance, torture is used systematically when people are arrested,

during the period of garde a[\] vue, when the prisoners are held

incommunicado, and when they are being moved by boat from Ziguinchor prison

to Dakar prison. Many have been tortured in their own homes in front of

their families, before being asked a single question.



Arbitrary arrests and torture have become a way of dealing with the

crisis. To humiliate and forcibly extract confession from all suspects

including women and old people, the army and the Gendarmerie have used a

formidable range of techniques:



"The gendarmes hit us on every part of the body and the electric

current jolted our hearts and ears"; "The gendarmes forced us to hit each

other, and blood ran down from some prisoners' ears"; "The electrical

current reached my heart; my ears hurt and I couldn't hear anymore. It hurt

so much that I tore the wires off";



Dozens of such testimonies and material evidence gathered by Amnesty

International show a high level of cruelty and inhumanity. In the

conflict, several witnesses have mentioned the role of the army doctors who

have treated torture victims without objecting to the practice.



It would appear that elderly people have been particularly targeted,

and women arrested have been savagely beaten. At Nema gendarmerie in

Ziguinchor, one woman had her clothes ripped by blows with a mango tree

branch and was left naked in front of other prisoners. Others have been

taken hostage by gendarmes who failed to find the person they were looking

for.



Amnesty International is particularly concerned about the

"disappearance" of people arrested by the security forces, and whose fate

is unknown and by the recurrent phenomenon of unlawful executions which

have resumed since July 1997. The organisation fears that most of these

people have been killed and buried in mass graves. If this is true, by

refusing to acknowledge victims' deaths, the authorities are denying

relatives the natural mourning process that follows the death of a loved

one.



Since 1990, MFDC has also been responsible for killing villagers who

have refused to give them food or money and other civilians suspected of

collaborating with the Senegalese authorities. Some killings seem to have

been committed on the basis of ethnic criteria. On the night of 7/8

September 1997, MFDC' fighters burst into the youth centre in the village

of Djibanar, in the de[/]partement of Se[/]dhiou, and killed some 10

children.



For many years, Amnesty International has been denouncing the abuses

committed with full impunity by the MFDC against unarmed civilians. The

MFDC's political leaders have regularly assured Amnesty International that

their fighters are given written instructions to stop their abuses on

civilians, with no effect.



Amnesty International welcomes the main MFDC leader, Father

Diamacoune's recent call for peace in January but stresses that as long as

such human rights abuses remain unpunished and nothing is done to prevent

further abuses taking place, there can be no serious hope of any

improvement in the situation as regards the respect of human rights.



********************************************



*MFDC: Mouvement des forces de[/]mocratiques de Casamance, Democratic

Forces of Casamance Movement, an armed opposition group which is demanding

the independence of this region in southern Senegal.



ENDS.../





****************************************************************

You may repost this message onto other sources provided the main

text is not altered in any way and both the header crediting

Amnesty International and this footer remain intact. Only the

list subscription message may be removed.

****************************************************************

To subscribe to amnesty-L, send a message to <

"subscribe amnesty-L" in the message body. To unsubscribe, send a

message to <

body. If you have problem signing off, contact <





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 15:52:16 -0500

From: Lamin Camara <

To:

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone - BBC Update

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit







Modou Jallow wrote:



> Latest update on BO and other developments.....

>

> 1. Prince Brima reported to BBC from Bo that, Kamajors succesfully

> ambushed junta forces on the road between bo and Gbaiima Songa today.



Thanks for the latest update, Moe. I am sure, we are all concerned about the

volatile situation in Sierra Leone.



Let's pray for the best!



Best regards,



Lamin Camara.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 19:32:56 -0500

From: Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student <

To: "'

Subject: RE: What independence?

Message-ID: <71C35CDEBD9BD011865F00805FA6DA73269D90@WEB1>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Alpha,

I agree vehemently with you pal, at times the truth hurts.....it can't

be put any better than you did. Sometimes I wonder "WHY INDEPENDENCE"

instead of "WHAT..."



Baboucarr Sillah

Excellence is the standard...

> -----Original Message-----

> From: Anna Secka [SMTP:

> Sent: Thursday, February 19, 1998 9:22 AM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: What independence?

>

> Superb piece Mr. Robinson! I hope people not only get the message but

> reflect and act on it. "Keep up the good work down there!"

>

> Anna

>

> On Thu, 19 Feb 1998, Alpha Robinson wrote:

>

> > Some reflections on independence day

> >

> > What Independence

> > When after 33 years

> > We are still battling with poverty

> > Material poverty

> > Spiritual poverty

> > Poverty of will

> > What Independence

> > When after 33 years we own not our minds

> > Our souls and our bodies

> > What independence

> > When the birth of a child

> > Becomes a source of worry

> > When the death of a family member

> > Triggers cold trickles of rejoice

> > When we rejoice instead of crying

> > And cry instead of rejoicing

> > What independence

> > When after 33 years

> > Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival

> > When men and women no longer own their conscience

> > When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile

> > And intelligence amounts to opportunism

> > When justice is murdered in cold blood

> > While we sing dance and rejoice

> > The same dances

> > The same parades

> > What independence

> > When honesty truthfulness and integrity

> > Become the enemy of a people

> > When parents send their children to steal rape and kill

> > What independence

> > When young people have to leave their motherland

> > Their beloved one

> > Uprooted and already defeated

> > In search of life

> > When we fail to provide opportunities for our children

> > To learn grow and live

> > What independence

> > When the cracks on farmers feet

> > The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin

> > Keep haunting us after 33 years

> > When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets

> > When we live on the crumbs

> > Leftover by other nations

> > When leaders still play God with the innocent

> > When keeping our people ignorant

> > Seems to be our greatest achievement

> > What independence

> > When egoism becomes self-righteous

> > When the rich and the poor of today

> > Stand at opposite end of the widening valley

> > While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own

> > Meanders into the common future of destitution

> > What independence

> > When clean potable water

> > The most basic requirement of life

> > Is a luxury to many

> > When the best curable diseases

> > Claim their daily quota on our children

> > Well before they are born

> > When parents can no longer be proud of their children

> > And children can no longer be proud of their parents

> > For being just and honest

> > Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption

> > What independence are we celebrating?

> >

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 19:00:09 -0800 (PST)

From: binta njie <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



Hi GAmbia-lers

My name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe. I

graduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate student at TIT.

Thanks guys.



I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extension AOL..how

is this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing long distance

to get online or what.

If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of the

taxpayers' money.



Please let me know because I should be going home shortly.

>

>

>

>



_________________________________________________________

DO YOU YAHOO!?

Get your free @yahoo.com address at





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 22:54:45 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Binta Njie wrote:



>

> Hi GAmbia-lers

> My name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe. I

> graduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate student at TIT.

> Thanks guys.



Welcome to the list Binta Njie. Another GHS alumnus! I always feel good

when I encounter those GHS folks on the list. Nice to have you on the

list.



> I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extension AOL..how

> is this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing long distance

> to get online or what.

> If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of the

> taxpayers' money.



Binta, I couldn't help but chuckle with regards to the above!!!!!





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

(another GHS alumnus,.... and still chuckling....)



********************************************************************

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 20:49:52 PST

From: "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Personal Ad (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Mr. Jammeh,



Are you a pervert like my humble self??? Just kidding:-))) Thanks for

the forward.....it's good reading such humorous pieces after a long day

at the office.



I owe you one!

Sam.

---------------------------------------------------------------------



> Susan was in her late thirties and still not married. She just had a

hard

> time meeting men. And the men she did meet all ended up being jerks.

> Finally, she decided to place an ad in the personals in the newspaper.

She

> wrote:

>

> "Looking for a man who won't beat me, won't leave me, and is excellent

in

>bed."

>

> Several days went by and she hadn't gotten a single call. Then, one

day

> she was doing her laundry when she heard a knock on the door. She

walked

> upstairs to answer it. She opened the door and saw a man in a

wheelchair

> with no arms and no legs.

>

> "Can I help you?" she asked.

>

> He said, "I am the man of your dreams!"

>

> She was baffled. She said, "Excuse me."

>

> "I read your personal ad in the paper and I am the perfect man for

you. I

> have no arms so I can't beat you. I have no legs so I can never leave

you."

>

> "But are you good in bed?", she asked.

>

> He replied, "How do you think I knocked on the door?!"





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 23:55:12 -0500 (EST)

From: Ebrima Sall <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Junta claims to recapture city of Bo in Sierra Leone

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



`Z{Y[S



Ebrima Sall Ebrima Sall

Agrarian Studies CODESRIA

Yale University Box 3304

89, Trumbull Street Dakar, Senegal

New Haven, CT 06520 Phone: 221-825 98 22/23 (w)

Phone: 203-432 3216 (W) 221-822 53 91 (h)

203-777 1801 (H) Fax : 221-824 12 89

Fax: 203-432 5036 E-mail:

E-mail: ebrima@sonatel.senet.net







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 13:05:54 +0330

From: "Franco" <

To: <

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Fellows,

I don't know why a lot of you guys agree with Mr Robinson on his well

written poem. It seems llike most of you guys were overwhelmed by the well

written manner of the poem and overlooked what it entails. Mr Robinson

might be a very educated man but he sure did make a blonder this time.

I am proud to be a Gambian and more important to be from an independent

nation. Independence will be celebrated as far as I am concerned because we

are free from colonialism,,,I believe that's the core of independence. What

comes after that is a whole different issue and cannot be achieved over

night.Once again this is my opinion but my former teacher Mr Sam Sarr used

to say "Reality is Reality'

Thank you guys.



Lang Jr.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 21:27:44 PST

From: "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

To:

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Mr. Moe Jallow,



You've made your point and some of us do concur. However, I beg to

disagree for your adding the rejoinder below. Perhaps you are expecting

too much from Mr. Robinson. What has someone being your former

prefect/more educated person got to do with gambia-l discourse?

There is a difference between being civil and being personal...the

former applies to you in this case. I therefore see no reason why you

have to apologise in advance. We should try to be equal opportunity

critics!!! Whether a person is a Prof., high school drop-out, 75 years

old or a friend should not be a shield to constructive criticism.



A while back, one Mr. Mbye (I believe his first name is Tamsir), wrote

an excellent piece in response to Mr. Sulayman Nyang's posting.

Eventhough he started by "cheer-leading" Mr. Nyang (the respect he has

for him, his accomplishments, etc.) which "I" believe is

"prostitution", what happened in the end....Mr. Nyang responded by

saying that he (Mr. Mbai) should try to be polite when next he responds

to his postings. I am yet to hear from Mr. Mbai since and certainly miss

his always thoughtful input in our forum.



To cut a long story short, lets judge or critique people on their input

on gambia-l and not on their ......... This way we'll all be equal

opportunity critics.



Peace to ya'll

Sam.

----------------------------------------------------------------------



>"As a former "head boy" and my "class prefect" at GHS, I have always >

admired you all along. However, eventhough you may be more educated, >

experienced and much older than me, I will still have to say that >the

true measure of minimum decency during this time (Independence) >should

be to support the distinctive cause of non-colonialisation.

>

> If you take this too harshly and become irritated like you did with

>Bass, please accept my apology, as Moe does not have time >for

Cyber-flame-wars. I have more pressing things on my mind, like

>helping the displaced Sierra Leonean refugees in Guinea, some of whom

>are my own relatives".

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 00:42:11 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Sir,



Your points have been well noted and thank you for the input. It won't

happen again, you hear?



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

*****************************************************************

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------



>

> Mr. Moe Jallow,

>

> You've made your point and some of us do concur. However, I beg to

> disagree for your adding the rejoinder below. Perhaps you are expecting

> too much from Mr. Robinson. What has someone being your former

> prefect/more educated person got to do with gambia-l discourse?

> There is a difference between being civil and being personal...the

> former applies to you in this case. I therefore see no reason why you

> have to apologise in advance. We should try to be equal opportunity

> critics!!! Whether a person is a Prof., high school drop-out, 75 years

> old or a friend should not be a shield to constructive criticism.

>

> A while back, one Mr. Mbye (I believe his first name is Tamsir), wrote

> an excellent piece in response to Mr. Sulayman Nyang's posting.

> Eventhough he started by "cheer-leading" Mr. Nyang (the respect he has

> for him, his accomplishments, etc.) which "I" believe is

> "prostitution", what happened in the end....Mr. Nyang responded by

> saying that he (Mr. Mbai) should try to be polite when next he responds

> to his postings. I am yet to hear from Mr. Mbai since and certainly miss

> his always thoughtful input in our forum.

>

> To cut a long story short, lets judge or critique people on their input

> on gambia-l and not on their ......... This way we'll all be equal

> opportunity critics.

>

> Peace to ya'll

> Sam.

> ----------------------------------------------------------------------

>

> >"As a former "head boy" and my "class prefect" at GHS, I have always >

> admired you all along. However, eventhough you may be more educated, >

> experienced and much older than me, I will still have to say that >the

> true measure of minimum decency during this time (Independence) >should

> be to support the distinctive cause of non-colonialisation.

> >

> > If you take this too harshly and become irritated like you did with

> >Bass, please accept my apology, as Moe does not have time >for

> Cyber-flame-wars. I have more pressing things on my mind, like

> >helping the displaced Sierra Leonean refugees in Guinea, some of whom

> >are my own relatives".

> >

> > Regards,

> > Moe S. Jallow

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 22:04:17 PST

From: "Sambujang Kouyateh" <

To:

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Mr. Jallow,



I hear you loud and clear. Thank you for thanking me!



Night night,

Sam.

----------------------------------------------------------------------



>Sir,

>

>Your points have been well noted and thank you for the input. It >won't

happen again, you hear?

>

>Regards,

>Moe S. Jallow





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 01:01:21 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



And I thought I was depressed over the status quo! I would rather not

tarnish the commendable artistry of Alpha's poem with critique and instead

see the poem as a statement of the majority of the ills that exist and some

of the ills that could potentially become rampant.



I however think the lack of a decent estimate of the "half-life of

colonialism" as it pertains to our part of the world (and in a rapidly

changing world) makes it difficult to judge the significance of 33 years as

opposed to say 60 years.



I also have more questions than answers and more importantly feel **amply**

powerless with respect to the status quo... I only hope that the cycle of

poor governance, virtual economic stagnation, coup d'etats, flagrant

violations of civil liberties, and the "brain drain" is not

self-sustaining, i.e. not an unyielding feedback system, and that we can

find effective ways to contribute towards alleviating these ills while "out

here".



- Francis





At 12:33 PM 2/19/98 MET, you wrote:

>Some reflections on independence day

>

>What Independence

>When after 33 years

>We are still battling with poverty

>Material poverty

>Spiritual poverty

>Poverty of will

>What Independence

>When after 33 years we own not our minds

>Our souls and our bodies

>What independence

>When the birth of a child

>Becomes a source of worry

>When the death of a family member

>Triggers cold trickles of rejoice

>When we rejoice instead of crying

>And cry instead of rejoicing

>What independence

>When after 33 years

>Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival

>When men and women no longer own their conscience

>When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile

>And intelligence amounts to opportunism

>When justice is murdered in cold blood

>While we sing dance and rejoice

>The same dances

>The same parades

>What independence

>When honesty truthfulness and integrity

>Become the enemy of a people

>When parents send their children to steal rape and kill

>What independence

>When young people have to leave their motherland

>Their beloved one

>Uprooted and already defeated

>In search of life

>When we fail to provide opportunities for our children

>To learn grow and live

>What independence

>When the cracks on farmers feet

>The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin

>Keep haunting us after 33 years

>When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets

>When we live on the crumbs

>Leftover by other nations

>When leaders still play God with the innocent

>When keeping our people ignorant

>Seems to be our greatest achievement

>What independence

>When egoism becomes self-righteous

>When the rich and the poor of today

>Stand at opposite end of the widening valley

>While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own

>Meanders into the common future of destitution

>What independence

>When clean potable water

>The most basic requirement of life

>Is a luxury to many

>When the best curable diseases

>Claim their daily quota on our children

>Well before they are born

>When parents can no longer be proud of their children

>And children can no longer be proud of their parents

>For being just and honest

>Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption

>What independence are we celebrating?

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 23:14:00 PST

From: "seedy kanyi" <

To:

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Great thanks to Mr. Robinson and all the others contributing to the

discourse on Gambia Independence. It is quite good to ask the question:

What have we as gambians achieved since the attainment of Independence?

I am of the opinion that the answer to this question is not difficult to

find. But the bigger and more important question is: What are we doing

as Gambians to see our dreams at the time Independence come true?



There one important thing we have to note. Staying in the Developed

World, being tempted more by the 'sweet' life there to stay even longer

and hardly genuinely thinking about Gambia's problems will never help in

any way.



We keep blaming the political leadership for failing us. But if the

those who really have the great minds to take the captainship of the

nation are constantly shying away from it, the fools will capitalize.



I would propose that the diasporan Gambians form a voluntary

repatriation body and go back home to better the conditions. If this

proposal sounds too blunt, though frank, I didn't mean to hurt any one.

It is only meant to rescue Beloved Gambia from the crushing jaws of

poverty.



The 'lands of milk and honey' we talk about did not come from the blue.

It was the toil, blood and sacrifice of their intellectuals, political,

societal and religious leaders that produced what we are enjoying now.



Love and salaam!!!



Regards

Seedy K.







>From

>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id WAA00329; Thu, 19 Feb 1998 22:39:46 -0800

>Received: from mxu3.u.washington.edu (mxu3.u.washington.edu

[140.142.33.7])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id WAA54844 for <

22:39:35 -0800

>Received: from shaggy.xsite.net (

[206.126.224.7])

> by mxu3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with

SMTP

> id WAA21447 for <

22:39:33 -0800

>Received: (qmail 9098 invoked by uid 91); 20 Feb 1998 00:39:31 -0600

>Received: from xs3-113.xsite.net (HELO c3po.enteract.com)

(206.126.236.113)

> by shaggy.xsite.net with SMTP; 20 Feb 1998 00:39:31 -0600

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 01:01:21 -0600

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From: Francis Njie <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: Re: What independence?

>In-Reply-To: <

>Mime-Version: 1.0

>Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

>X-Sender:

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>And I thought I was depressed over the status quo! I would rather not

>tarnish the commendable artistry of Alpha's poem with critique and

instead

>see the poem as a statement of the majority of the ills that exist and

some

>of the ills that could potentially become rampant.

>

>I however think the lack of a decent estimate of the "half-life of

>colonialism" as it pertains to our part of the world (and in a rapidly

>changing world) makes it difficult to judge the significance of 33

years as

>opposed to say 60 years.

>

>I also have more questions than answers and more importantly feel

**amply**

>powerless with respect to the status quo... I only hope that the cycle

of

>poor governance, virtual economic stagnation, coup d'etats, flagrant

>violations of civil liberties, and the "brain drain" is not

>self-sustaining, i.e. not an unyielding feedback system, and that we

can

>find effective ways to contribute towards alleviating these ills while

"out

>here".

>

>- Francis

>

>

>At 12:33 PM 2/19/98 MET, you wrote:

>>Some reflections on independence day

>>

>>What Independence

>>When after 33 years

>>We are still battling with poverty

>>Material poverty

>>Spiritual poverty

>>Poverty of will

>>What Independence

>>When after 33 years we own not our minds

>>Our souls and our bodies

>>What independence

>>When the birth of a child

>>Becomes a source of worry

>>When the death of a family member

>>Triggers cold trickles of rejoice

>>When we rejoice instead of crying

>>And cry instead of rejoicing

>>What independence

>>When after 33 years

>>Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival

>>When men and women no longer own their conscience

>>When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile

>>And intelligence amounts to opportunism

>>When justice is murdered in cold blood

>>While we sing dance and rejoice

>>The same dances

>>The same parades

>>What independence

>>When honesty truthfulness and integrity

>>Become the enemy of a people

>>When parents send their children to steal rape and kill

>>What independence

>>When young people have to leave their motherland

>>Their beloved one

>>Uprooted and already defeated

>>In search of life

>>When we fail to provide opportunities for our children

>>To learn grow and live

>>What independence

>>When the cracks on farmers feet

>>The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin

>>Keep haunting us after 33 years

>>When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets

>>When we live on the crumbs

>>Leftover by other nations

>>When leaders still play God with the innocent

>>When keeping our people ignorant

>>Seems to be our greatest achievement

>>What independence

>>When egoism becomes self-righteous

>>When the rich and the poor of today

>>Stand at opposite end of the widening valley

>>While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own

>>Meanders into the common future of destitution

>>What independence

>>When clean potable water

>>The most basic requirement of life

>>Is a luxury to many

>>When the best curable diseases

>>Claim their daily quota on our children

>>Well before they are born

>>When parents can no longer be proud of their children

>>And children can no longer be proud of their parents

>>For being just and honest

>>Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption

>>What independence are we celebrating?

>>

>>

>

>





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 08:49:22 +0100 (MET)

From:

To:

Subject: Unsubscribe

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hej List manager!

Unsubscribe untill further notice.

I Shall be away for a while .

Thank you.

=10 @=80





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 00:16:51 PST

From: "Momodou Camara" <

To:

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



I am sure Alpha is intelligent enough to argue about his poem but he did

not mentioned anywhere that he preferred to be still living under

british rule.



We are free to either accept that his statements are facts and we try in

our daily lives as Gambians to do something to improve them or we

pretend that they do not exist.



Momodou Camara



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:18:08 -0000

From: Fatou Jobe <

To: "'

Subject: RE: New Member

Message-ID: <43AEA19B4857D111B57600805F193CE26C56CF@LONEXCH002>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Hello you all,

I am also a new member and my name is Fatou Jobe. I am a Saint High

School Alumni but I did go to G.H.S. for a year (sixth form). Right now

I am studying Quantity Surveying at Nottingham Trent Univ.

Good bye

Fatou J



-----Original Message-----

From: binta njie [SMTP:

Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 3:00 AM

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: New Member



Hi GAmbia-lers

My name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe.

I

graduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate student

at TIT.

Thanks guys.



I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extension

AOL..how

is this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing long

distance

to get online or what.

If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of the

taxpayers' money.



Please let me know because I should be going home shortly.

>

>

>

>



_________________________________________________________

DO YOU YAHOO!?

Get your free @yahoo.com address at



------------------------------



Date: 20 Feb 1998 12:22:44 Z

From:

To:

Subject: RE. WHAT INDEPENDENCE

Message-ID: <"920 98/02/20 13:22*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=oslohelse/o=ulleval/s=Saho/g=OmarSheik/"@MHS>

Content-Identifier: 920 98/02/20

Content-Return: Prohibited



Alpha, first and foremost I must say thanks for a nice and well articulated piece

which some call poem, but I will say this was a mental drill for the awakening of the

spirits of enquiry among ourselves. I would also like to add the some of our

achievements after 33 years of nationhood.



DEPENDENCY AND MENTAL SLAVERY

DRUGS AND FAMILY DISORDER

ECONOMIC STRUGGLES AND PREJUDICE

BIASED EDUCATION AND POVERTY

OPPRESSION AND SEGREGATION



Our independence is just a one BIG PARTY <MBOUM BAYE> once a year.

WHEN WILL IT END????



FRANCO wrote:‘ I am proud to be a Gambian and more important to be

to be from a an independent nation. Independence will be celebrated as far I am

concerned because we are free from colonialism...’



Yes you are from a free nation and what did you achieve just one huge bill every

year. Unfortunately the true state of affairs is vastly different as community we lost

since a very long time. All creative urge our present achievements in the last few

decades in industry, politics, education and health are purely imitative fiascos.

During my old schooldays in <obligatory> primary schools, books, tables, and

chairs/benches were free. Plastacine to make creative intelligence. Mats during

physical education lessons mailboards to practice writing with chalk. But now the

parents have to afford chairs, tables, by books and pay school fund and yet we

are claiming free education. There are no more plastacines, mailboards, mats

and chalk is scared the children have to sew dusters. Please lets try to have time

sense developed.





CHERNO WAKA JAGNE wrote: ‘ At the very least I think people who fought for

independence all over Africa deserve to be remembered.



Bro. we didn’t fought for our independence it came by air freight. That’s our reason

for our one big party <MBOUM BAYE> once a year. Wearing titles like

OBE - Obedient Boy of the Empire <Order of the British Empire>, ORG

Organisation of Rich Gambians <Order of the Republic of the Gambia>

KCMG- Kindly Call Me Governor <Knight Commander ST. Michael and ST.

George> etc.



KING wrote:‘ This was well thought and written poem for anyone to read.

Unfortunately what I sense in this is a very angry mind that has so much anger built

up in for years and years before’.



My brother why the anxiety Anger is to cry, feel sorry, angry, bitter, sympathetic

and friendly.



Si kaira



Omar S. Saho







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 08:23:08 -0500

From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <

To:

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Alpha Robinson wrote:

>

> Some reflections on independence day

>

> What Independence

> When after 33 years

> We are still battling with poverty

>........



I say:



(1)Celebrate formal independence,

(2)Recognize economic dependency / neo-colonialism,

(3)Rectify over three decades of economic decadence, political

corruption, bureaucratic ineptitude, etc.

(4)Resist usurpation of freedoms evident under current regime

(5)Contribute to shaping a better future for The Gambia



Salaam!

Amadou SJ



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 08:42:14 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: UPDATE ON GAYE AND SILLAH

Message-ID: <



Thanks to Foroyaa for the update on Baboucarr and Ebrima.



Malanding Jaiteh



> From

> Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 15:48:03 -0000

> From: "

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: UPDATE ON GAYE AND SILLAH

> MIME-Version: 1.0

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

> X-To: <

> X-MSMail-Priority: Normal

> X-Priority: 3

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Sent by "Foroyaa" <

> via Commit

>

>

> It appears that some concerned persons are still under the notion that

> Baboucarr Gaye and Ebrima Sillah are still under detention. It is our duty

> to give you an update that Baboucarr and Ebrima are released.

>

> Ebrima Sillah was released on saturday, 7 February, 1998 and has not been

> charged. Baboucarr Gaye was released on the 8 February, 1998, then detained

> again when he reported on bail, but subsequently released on Thursday, 12

> February, 1998. He is charged for operating a radio station without

> licence. We will give you a more detailed report in due course.

>

>



------------------------------ ------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 11:28:05 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SOROS Fellowship for "New Americans" (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.980218112524.25840B-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:45:45 -0500 (EST)From: Lisa M Aubrey < aubrey@oak.cats.ohiou.edu To: Jaygbay@aol.com, Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu >,mwenda g ntarangwi < gntarang@students.uiuc.edu >, zeleza@uiuc.edu, Grace Molly Alicia Jennings < gj159385@oak.cats.ohiou.edu >,Stephen Ndegwa < snndeg@FACSTAFF.WM.EDU Subject: SOROS Fellowship for "New Americans" (fwd)Know anyone who might be interested in this opportunity?---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:39:37 -0500 (EST)From: "Patrick O. Idwasi" < idwasi@iris1.chem.ohiou.edu To: asunet@valinor.chem.ohiou.edu Subject: SOROS Fellowship for "New Americans" (fwd)---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:34:12 -0500 (EST)From: David Tilahun < tilahun@oak.cats.ohiou.edu To: isu-l@ouvaxa.cats.ohiou.edu Subject: SOROS Fellowship for "New Americans"PAUL AND DAISY SOROS FELLOWSHIPS FOR NEW AMERICANSApplication Deadline: March 30, 1998This new graduate fellowship program is in its pilot year. The purposeis to provide opportunities for continuing generations of able andaccomplished New Americans to achieve leadership in their chosenfields. "New Americans" include Green Card holders, naturalizedcitizens, and children of parents where both parents are naturalizedcitizens.In their pilot year, ten fellowships for graduate study in anyprofessional field or scholarly discipline in the Arts, Humanities,Social Sciences, and Sciences, will be awarded anywhere in the U.S.Thereafter, thirty fellowships will be offered a year. Each fellowshipwill be for up to two years, with the possibility of a third year. Theage limits are 20 to 28. The awards will be for $20,000 annually formaintenance and hald tuition wherever the Fellow chooses to study.Students already in graduate school are eligible, as are seniors incollege and recent recipients of bachelor's degrees.Copies of application forms are available from the Office of Researchand Sponsored Programs, International Student and Faculty Services, ordirectly from the sponsor.Warren F. Ilchman, DirectorThe Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowships for New Americans400 West 59th StreetNew York, NY 10019212-333-9741 (phone)212-245-8381 (fax) pdsoros_fellows@sorosny.org (E-mail) www.pdsoros.org (internet)------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 11:38:41 -0500From: "Moe S. Jallow" < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!Message-ID: < 199802181138410820.0556BC9F@150.1.15.80 Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableOn 2/18/98, at 11:26 AM, Solomon Sylva wrote:>Hey Everyone,>I can't believe that no one beat me into wishing all of the Gambians a>HAPPY and PEACEFUL INDEPENDANCE DAY to you all.But someone did beat you to it, Solomon. I beleive that Matarr Jeng, in his=response toPa. Musa Jallow's message on Sierra Leone, wished him a Happy Independence=celebration. The question should be: Are we all so asleep that we have=forgotten what the today is?Happy Independence Day Gambia-L!!!!!!!!!!THE GAMBIA NATIONAL ANTHEMFOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELANDFor The Gambia, our homelandWe strive and work and pray,That all may live in unity,Freedom and peace each day.Let justice guide our actionsTwords the common good,And join our diverse peoplesTo prove man's brotherhood.We pledge our firm allegiance,Our promice we renew;Keep us, great God of nations,To The Gambia ever true.----------------Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 11:48:55 -0500From: globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!Message-ID: < 34EB10F7.7DFC@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSolomon Sylva wrote:> Hey Everyone,> I can't believe that no one beat me into wishing all of the Gambians a> HAPPY and PEACEFUL INDEPENDANCE DAY to you all.> With all my busy schedule, I though my head was falling apart. But I> think there are some good brain parts left in my head.> Hope Tombong, Archi, Pa Musa and the rest, had a wonderful celebrations> and looking forward to their postings on this BIG DAY!!!!> Going back to elementary school years, it used to be fun times> prepairing and participation for matching on this day, and not> forgetting the competition between schools. That was crazy but fun.> Hope I brought back some memories to some of you. Since I can't remember> all of mine yet at the moment, maybe some of you might have some real> stories you would like to share with us.> Proud to be a GAMBIAN !!!!!!> Peace to All,> King SolomonHappy Independence day to allAs Solomom said I hope Torstien or someone down there can scan somepictures and send them by e-mail to share with usTempus fugit--time fliesI remember the very first Independence day celebrations at Mcarthysquare with Mr Abraham of Crab Island & Gambia High, the Gymnasticsinstructor drilling us for the event and telling us how we had to comeon GMT time or else he will not let us in.I wonder if any one had pictures or if Radio Gambia had (videos )?/Habib--MZ------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 11:53:35 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!Message-ID: < 9802181653.AA44248@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitI would also like to wish all and every Gambian from every cornerof the world a HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY!!!!!^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^So, join me in singing our national athem. Here we go....FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELANDFor The Gambia, our homelandWe strive and work and pray,That all may live in unity,Freedom and peace each day.Let justice guide our actionsTwords the common good,And join our diverse peoplesTo prove man's brotherhood.We pledge our firm allegiance,Our promise we renew;Keep us, great God of nations,To The Gambia ever true.Regards,Moe S. JallowHayes CorporationNorcross, GA 30067**************************************************************************************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 18:17:44 +0100From: Buba Njie < Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: < 3.0.32.19980218181743.00920100@hermes.svf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"A>> >Folks,>> > Here is some news from the Kansas City Star ( www.kstar.com ).>> >>> >Two men found shot to death last week near Marshall, Mo., were>> > brothers from Gambia who lived in the Kansas City area>for>> >the last>> > couple of years.>> >>> > The bodies of Sulayman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were>> > discovered in a tributary of the Blackwater River by a>> >woman>> > searching for arrowheads about 11 a.m. Jan. 27.>> >>> > "We just don't know what's going on here," said Saline>> >County>> > Sheriff Wally George. "We certainly don't know where they>> >were>> > killed.">> >>> > The men were killed by gunshots. Their heads were wrapped>> >in>> > material and secured by duct tape. George said he was>sure>> >they>> > were not killed where they were found.>> >>> > Both bodies were found on a creek bed beneath a bridge>that>> >runs>> > along a gravel county road. The site is about three miles>> >north of>> > Interstate 70 and about 80 miles east of Kansas City.>> >>> > George said he was unsure exactly where they lived. The>> >brothers>> > had a sister in Kansas City, Kan. Their parents in Gambia>> >also were>> > notified of their deaths.>> >>>> >>>If any member of the net is aquainted to Sainabou Loum or a close relativeto the Loum family in the States, I would be very grateful if you couldextend this message of condolence.On behalf of my family, specially my sister Sainabou Njie and I, we wish toextend our condolence to Sainabou Loum and family for the loss of Wally andSaul. I got the message recently and it's been a shock and a strike inthe face knowing the cause of death. Sainabou Loum was a school mate anda class mate to my sister at Nusrat High School, while Wally was a fineyoung brother in Serekunda and I knew him well.May their souls rest in eternal peace.Best regards,Buba NjieGraduate StudentInstitute of EconomicsUniversity of BergenNorway------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 17:34:16 GMT0BSTFrom: Musa Sise < sis0909r@uel.ac.uk To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,Subject: Re: SV: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: < 3213B404FAC@bkstud1.uel.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHei Buba,Its good to talk. i stumbled over you whiles browsing in the Gambianpage and it didn't seem to be the best moment to really go aboutchatting, having learnt that a friend and a school mate lost twobrothers at the same time is really painful. However, our condolencesto a sister and a friend Sainabou Loum whom we are privileged tohave shared the same Nusrat with.May their Souls Rest in perfect peace.BALA K.------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 12:57:42 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Quite Interesting....Message-ID: < 9802181757.AA55674@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitDid you have difficulty accessing the above site? Well, I did!Quite interestingly....I was unable to open this site either with Netscape or IE. The onlyway I could get it to open was by getting rid off "gemstone.htm",which took me to the URL http://www.saber.net/~walter/ . From there,it was just a matter of navigating through the rest of the stuff.Interestingly, though, it was....well....quite interesting.Regards,Moe S. Jallow***********************************************************************-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 13:14:08 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west AfricaMessage-ID: < 9802181814.AA24378@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGambia-Lers,Who are these "Kamajors" of Sierra Leone? Time and time again,they have been referred to as traditional village hunters and/or tribalmilitia, who are the active supporters figthing beside ECOMOG, and whoare also the wheel behind the restoration of Tejan Kabbah.It is my understanding that these "Kamajors" make up a greaterportion of the Sierra Leone population. My question is, how comethey are constantly regarded as "tribal" and "traditional"?In order words, what unique characteristics differentiates them fromother "tribal" groups in Sierra Leone?Any information will be appreciated.Regards,Moe S. Jallow***********************************************************************-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 13:33:21 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < 9802181833.AA59790@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitArchibald wrote:> To add some weight to this fact kindled from Dr Nyang message is my own> case which might be interesting to share.> Consider this:> My Grandma, a fully fledge Gambian, left Banjul for studies at FBC> (college) in Freetown. At college she met with my Granddad, a fully fledge> Sierra Leonean,> and the two got married thus bringing together the Moore family of Allen> Street in Banjul and the Graham Family of Freetown. Their 1st child, my> Dad, was born at Allen Street in Banjul thus his claim to Gambian> nationality by maternity and birth.[...]Archi,Thank you for sharing such insightful information with us. I would like tothank both you and B.M. Jones for your contributions.Stay well and healthy!!!Regards,Moe S. Jallow******************************************************************------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 13:39:23 -0500From: globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Quite Interesting....Message-ID: < 34EB2ADB.5627@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitModou Jallow wrote:> > http://www.saber.net/~walter/gemstone.htm > Did you have difficulty accessing the above site? Well, I did!> Quite interestingly....> I was unable to open this site either with Netscape or IE. The only> way I could get it to open was by getting rid off "gemstone.htm",> which took me to the URL http://www.saber.net/~walter/ . From there,> it was just a matter of navigating through the rest of the stuff.> Interestingly, though, it was....well....quite interesting.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ***********************************************************************> -----------------------------------------------------------------------I had no difficulty opening the siteTWENTY pages--I just printed them and will read it later when I time.But just browsing I can tell it is very revealing and sometimes explainswhy some people are so rich and others so poorHabib Diab-Ghanim--MZ------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 14:33:23 -0500From: globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west AfricaMessage-ID: < 34EB3783.45EB@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitModou Jallow wrote:> Gambia-Lers,> Who are these "Kamajors" of Sierra Leone? Time and time again,> they have been referred to as traditional village hunters and/or tribal> militia, who are the active supporters figthing beside ECOMOG, and who> are also the wheel behind the restoration of Tejan Kabbah.> It is my understanding that these "Kamajors" make up a greater> portion of the Sierra Leone population. My question is, how come> they are constantly regarded as "tribal" and "traditional"?> In order words, what unique characteristics differentiates them from> other "tribal" groups in Sierra Leone?> Any information will be appreciated.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ***********************************************************************> -----------------------------------------------------------------------MoeKamajors are also found in Gambia( believe it or not)They are the ones who are called the Hunting men . It was brought to theGambia by immigrants from Sierra Leone.Remember the "huntingman devils" and the agoogus . They are related.Their loyalty is to the state and act as a back up military option fromwhat I was told by the son of one of themHabib Diab Ghanim--MZ------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 15:34:30 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!Message-ID: < 34EB45D6.1C2@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThanks Moe, for the wonderful words of the National Anthem. I just sangit for my independance day celebration.PeaceKingMoe S. Jallow wrote:> Happy Independence Day Gambia-L!!!!!!!!!!> THE GAMBIA NATIONAL ANTHEM> FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND> For The Gambia, our homeland> We strive and work and pray,> That all may live in unity,> Freedom and peace each day.> Let justice guide our actions> Twords the common good,> And join our diverse peoples> To prove man's brotherhood.> We pledge our firm allegiance,> Our promice we renew;> Keep us, great God of nations,> To The Gambia ever true.> ----------------> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 13:14:33 PSTFrom: "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Nagano winter olympicsMessage-ID: < 19980218211433.24597.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>Fellas,>Let's focus on important issues and let's chill out if we do not have>anything to say..>Asalamu alaikum>BaresiMr. Malang Maane,I am sorry Sir. I didn't know that gambia-l is a military baracks,where generals like Franco Baresi (I believe that's what you callyourself) dictate what one should post. I look forward to the nextimportant thread that you'll initiate. The only "important" ones I'veseen from you so far are:1. Sending of private mail to the list2. That you now have a webpage.The above mentioned topics are very very important, Sir."Keep up the good work down there"!Faithfully,Sam.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 17:59:28 -0500 (EST)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!! (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9802181703.A6436-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHappy Independence Day everyone.Ancha.---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 15:34:30 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: GAMBIA-L: ,The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!Thanks Moe, for the wonderful words of the National Anthem. I just sangit for my independance day celebration.PeaceKingMoe S. Jallow wrote:> Happy Independence Day Gambia-L!!!!!!!!!!> THE GAMBIA NATIONAL ANTHEM> FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND> For The Gambia, our homeland> We strive and work and pray,> That all may live in unity,> Freedom and peace each day.> Let justice guide our actions> Twords the common good,> And join our diverse peoples> To prove man's brotherhood.> We pledge our firm allegiance,> Our promice we renew;> Keep us, great God of nations,> To The Gambia ever true.> ----------------> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 17:02:45 PSTFrom: "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Nagano winter olympicsMessage-ID: < 19980219010245.17923.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>Fellas,>Let's focus on important issues and let's chill out if we do not have>anything to say..>Asalamu alaikum>BaresiMr. Malang Maane,I am sorry Sir!!I didn't know that gambia-l is a military barracks, where generals likeFranco Baresi (I beleive this is what you called yourself when youresponded to my mail) dictate to their juniors what to do orotherwise.....I look forward to the next (and very important) thread you are about toinitiate. So far, I read only the following from you...1. Sending of private mail to the list.2. Letting us know that you now have a web page and urging us to checkit out.The above are indeed very fruitful and perhaps have national securityimplications. (ofcourse, no pun intended)!"keep up the good work down there"!!Once again, thank you very much Sir for putting me to order! It won'thappen again. Wallahi Tallahi!!!!!Sam.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 20:17:18 ESTFrom: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differMessage-ID: < fe7a2831.34eb8820@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitSometimes, when all else fail, force is necessary. Remember, in internationallaw, war is a legal means to settle disputes. Now, do we prefer peacefulmeans, yes; but when the junta continued to be indifferent to internationalefforts to resolve the crisis, then force must be use to restore the legalgovernment. God's speed and good luck to the people of Sierra LeonePeaceDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 20:28:34 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: China: No turning back!!!Message-ID: < 9802190128.AA64942@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitI admire the Asians.Well, my friends...if I were single and could move around freely, Chinawould have been my ultimate destination this year.Wouldn't you like to venture in an unknown territory?Here is one more reason why all the computer nerds should consider movingto China :-))).***************************************************************************China PC Demand Seen at 4.5 Million Units in 1998Demand for personal computers (PC) in China is expected to reach 4.5million units in 1998, the Market Daily said on Tuesday.PC sales were estimated to hit 60 billion yuan ($7.2 billion) this year,the newspaper said without giving comparative figures.Sales of software and after-sale service were forecast to exceed 30billion yuan, it said without giving further details.Newspapers have said PC sales would top 3.0 million in 1997, up 50 percentfrom 1996.Annual sales of PCs were expected to reach 10 million units by the year2000.China's leading computer makers include Legend Group, parent of HongKong-listed Legend Holdings, and Shenzhen-listed Great Wall Computer andShanghai-listed Qinghua Tongfang.-----------Source:Reuters news------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 19:32:41 -0600 (CST)From: Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu To: "GAMBIA-L (Gambia and related issues)" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Why did the chicken cross the road? -Forwarded (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.980218193228.13448A-110000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY=part0_887057299_boundaryContent-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.980211083244.31068M@student-mail.jsu.edu This message is in MIME format. The first part should be readable text,while the remaining parts are likely unreadable without MIME-aware tools.Send mail to mime@docserver.cac.washington.edu for more info.--part0_887057299_boundaryContent-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-ID: < 0_887057299@inet_out.mail.aol.com.1 ---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 08:33:02 -0600 (CST)From: Sharon Hanna < st2739@student-mail.jsu.edu To: Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu Subject: Fwd: Why did the chicken cross the road? -Forwarded (fwd)---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 15:48:18 ESTFrom: Aubreyhurs@aol.com To: st2739@student-mail.jsu.edu, Subject: Fwd: Why did the chicken cross the road? -ForwardedIn a message dated 98-02-09 13:37:36 EST, HRB@cbsnews.com writes:< >--part0_887057299_boundaryContent-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822Content-ID: < 0_887057299@inet_out.mail.aol.com.2 Content-Description:Return-Path: < HRB@cbsnews.com Received: from relay10.mail.aol.com (relay10.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.10]) byair07.mail.aol.com (v38.1) with SMTP; Mon, 09 Feb 1998 13:37:36 -0500Received: from cbsnews.com ([170.20.81.50])by relay10.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with SMTP id NAA13735 for < aubreyhurs@aol.com >;Mon, 9 Feb 1998 13:37:34 -0500 (EST)Received: from CBSNY-Message_Server by cbsnews.comwith Novell_GroupWise; Mon, 09 Feb 1998 13:26:42 -0500Message-Id: < s4df0412.086@cbsnews.com X-Mailer: Novell GroupWise 4.1Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 13:25:48 -0500From: Rene Brinkley < HRB@cbsnews.com To: aubreyhurs@aol.com Subject: Why did the chicken cross the road? -ForwardedMime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitthis is a good one...just nice clean humor...i think i need to include someof the anderson comments along with my essays!!!!!enjoy--------------------Received: From [205.231.100.189] m21.boston.juno.comBy cbsnews.com (GroupWise SMTP/MIME daemon 4.11)Mon, 9 Feb 98 10:50:44 ESTReceived: (from peter_marquis@juno.com by m21.boston.juno.com (queuemail) id KaL17988; Mon, 09 Feb 1998 10:48:34 ESTMessage-ID: < 19980209.104426.19414.1.peter_marquis@juno.com X-Mailer: Juno 1.49X-Juno-Line-Breaks: 0-26,28-30,32-34,36,38-41,43,45-46,48-49,51,53-54,56-76,78-87,89-92,94-97,99-119Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 10:25:09 -0500From: Peter J Marquis < peter_marquis@juno.com To: kgrossma@bsmg.com,SZD @cbsnews.com, jmacdonald@exchange.ml.com, Subject: Why did the chicken cross the road?Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inline--------- Begin forwarded message ----------Question: Why did the chicken cross the road?KINDERGARTEN TEACHER: To get to the other side.PLATO: For the greater good.ARISTOTLE: It is the nature of chickens to cross roads.KARL MARX: It was a historical inevitability.TIMOTHY LEARY: Because that's the only trip the establishment wouldlet it take.SADDAM HUSSEIN: This was an unprovoked act of rebellion and we werequite justified in dropping 50 tons of nerve gas on it.RONALD REAGAN: I forget.CAPTAIN JAMES T. KIRK: To boldly go where no chicken has gone before.HIPPOCRATES: Because of an excess of phlegm in its pancreas.ANDERSEN CONSULTING: Deregulation of the chicken's side of the roadwas threatening its dominant market position. The chicken was facedwith significant challenges to create and develop the competenciesrequiredfor the newly competitive market. Andersen Consulting, in a partneringrelationship with the client, helped the chicken by rethinking itsphysical distribution strategy and implementation processes. Using thePoultryIntegration Model (PIM), Andersen helped the chicken use its skills,methodologies, knowledge, capital and experiences to align thechicken's people, processes and technology in support of its overallstrategywithin a Program Management framework. Andersen Consulting convened adiversecross-spectrum of road analysts and best chickens along with Andersonconsultants with deep skills in the transportation industry to engagein a two-day itinerary of meetings in order to leverage their personalknowledge capital, both tacit and explicit, and to enable them tosynergize witheach other in order to achieve the implicit goals of delivering andsuccessfullyarchitecting and implementing an enterprise-wide value frameworkacross the continuum of poultry cross-median processes. The meeting washeld ina park-like setting, enabling and creating an impactful environmentwhich was strategically based, industry-focused, and built upon aconsistent,clear, and unified market message and aligned with the chicken's mission,vision,and core values. This was conducive towards the creation of a totalbusiness integration solution. Andersen Consulting helped the chickenchangeto become more successful.LOUIS FARRAKHAN: The road, you see, represents the black man. Thechicken 'crossed' the black man in order to trample him and keep himdown.MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.: I envision a world where all chickens willbe free to cross roads without having their motives called into question.MOSES: And God came down from the Heavens, and He said unto thechicken, "Thou shalt cross the road." And the chicken crossed theroad, and there was much rejoicing.FOX MULDER: You saw it cross the road with your own eyes. How manymore chickens have to cross the road before you believe it?RICHARD M. NIXON: The chicken did not cross the road. I repeat, thechicken did NOT cross the road.MACHIAVELLI: The point is that the chicken crossed the road. Whocares why? The end of crossing the road justifies whatever motive therewas.JERRY SEINFELD: Why does anyone cross a road? I mean, why doesn'tanyone ever think to ask, What the heck was this chicken doing walkingaround all over the place, anyway?"FREUD: The fact that you are at all concerned that the chickencrossed the road reveals your underlying sexual insecurity.BILL GATES: I have just released the new Chicken Office 2000, whichwill not only cross roads, but will lay eggs, file your importantdocuments,and balance your chequebook.OLIVER STONE: The question is not, "Why did the chicken cross theroad?" Rather, it is, "Who was crossing the road at the same time, whomweoverlooked in our haste to observe the chicken crossing?"DARWIN: Chickens, over great periods of time, have been naturallyselected in such a way that they are now genetically disposed to crossroads.EINSTEIN: Whether the chicken crossed the road or the road movedbeneath the chicken depends upon your frame of reference.BUDDHA: Asking this question denies your own chicken nature.RALPH WALDO EMERSON: The chicken did not cross the road .. ittranscended it.ERNEST HEMINGWAY: To die. In the rain.MICHAEL SCHUMACHER; it was an instinctive manouvre, the chickenobviously didn't see the road until he had already started to cross.COLONEL SANDERS: I missed one?--------- End forwarded message ----------_____________________________________________________________________You don't need to buy Internet access to use free Internet e-mail.Get completely free e-mail from Juno at http://www.juno.com Or call Juno at (800) 654-JUNO [654-5866]--part0_887057299_boundary--------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 17:35:06 PSTFrom: "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Selective postings or server failure.Message-ID: < 19980219013506.17779.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainList admin.,I posted two messages today, one at around 1pm and the other at about5pm. I am yet to receive any of the copies. I guess the server wasprobably down when I posted the messages!Just wondering...Peace to ya'll!Sam.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 20:34:22 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Oprah Winfrey hosts Noted Liberian Plastic Surgeon (fwd)Message-ID: < 9802190134.AA49542@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitI just received this..You might want to have a change of heart and watch this brotheron OPRAH tomorrow (that is for those who do not watch OPRAH).Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------------------------------------------Noted Liberian Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Robert H. Dennis 2nd isscheduled to appear on the Oprah Winfrey Show tomorrow, February 19th as aguest.Dr. Dennis is Associate Professor of Surgery and Vice-Chairman of theDepartment of Surgery and Chief of the Division of Plastic andReconstructive Surgery at Howard University Hospital in Washington D.C.Dr. Dennis earned his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and hisMedical degrees from Howard University where he also completed his SurgicalResidency. He did his Internship at Georgetown University and his Residencyin Plastic Surgery at George Washington University and also completedspecialised training in Cranial Maxillo facial surgery at the University ofMiami.....and he still found time to be a good big brother. :-)------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 09:39:11 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa I beg to differMessage-ID: < 34ED958F.3798@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit SANG1220@aol.com wrote:> Sometimes, when all else fail, force is necessary. Remember, in international> law, war is a legal means to settle disputes. Now, do we prefer peaceful> means, yes; but when the junta continued to be indifferent to international> efforts to resolve the crisis, then force must be use to restore the legal> government. God's speed and good luck to the people of Sierra Leone> Peace> Daddy SangYes SangI think force was not only necessar but also overdue.Those convicts who came out of Pemdemba prison could NOT rule even a zoo.. They all deserve a severe punishment not amnesty for putting a wholecountry (Sierra Leone) into virtual rock bottom sufferingsBravo to ECOGOMOG--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 19:28:06 PSTFrom: "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Former Sierra Leone spokesman changes his tuneMessage-ID: < 19980219032806.17341.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainWhat's up fellows?,A day shall come when the "mouthpiece" and "praise singers" of thecurrent regime, within and outside the list, shall change their tunewhen they are held captive by the people. Give credit when due, but whenpeople are detained because of frivolous/outrageous "reasons", it onlyleaves one to wonder who is/are the advisers.Reminds me of the "Intellectual prostitutes" who all over the continentrise up to legitimise rouge regimes. Where is Dr. Abbass Bundu now???Check out the laughable piece below.Friendly,Sam.*******************************************************************World: AfricaFormer Sierra Leone spokesman changes his tuneThe former spokesman of the deposed military government in SierraLeone, Allieu Kamara -- who last week condemned the Nigerian-led ECOMOGforce for trying to capture Freetown -- has now praised them.Mr Kamara, who is at present being held in protective custody byECOMOG, said they were an effective and professional force.Only last Friday, he had told the BBC that Sierra Leone'ssovereignty would be defended to the end, and the ECOMOG troops wouldnever take over.Asked why he had changed his mind, Mr Kamara said he had been merelya mouthpiece for the ousted military leadership.Now, he said, he could tell the truth.From the newsroom of the BBC World Service______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 14:33:19 +0330From: "Franco Baresi" < langjr@worldnet.att.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Nagano winter olympicsMessage-ID: < 19980219041947.AAA12688@kansala.avana.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFolks,I would have directed this mail directly to Mr Kouyate but I'd sent it tothe list for clarification purposes.I am not a general..yes I address myself as Mr Franco BAresi..a name Iacquired for my skills in soccer something that Mr Kouyate knows nothingabout probably(just teasing). However the list is called the Gambia-L and Ibelieve that issues that concern Gambians directly or indirectly should beaddressed. Issues such as Nagano olympic games or Valentine dates as somedude mentioned earlier has absolutely nothing to do with the list andtherfore should be addressed where appropriate. Once again this is myopinion and anyone can deviate from it...As far as stuff I've posted on the list goes,it is quite obvious that MrKouyate is either a new member or has not been reading his messages.I have earlier on addressed the issue of the UEP in the Gambia. The reasonI've asked people on the list to take a look at my page is just to letpeople know that there are Gambians capable of doing a whole lot ofdifferent stuff and hope that people will follow the example. I receivednumerous messages from people on the llist who saw my page and as a matterof fact Mr Camara has added my URL to his page as Gambians on the net.There are a lot of important issues we need to talk about and it sickens mewhen I get home to see that I have 32 messages; a sixth of which arecompletely ridiculious and irrelevant.I am just being me and being a member of the list, I have the right tocomment on anything that I feel I should. I am not in any way trying totell anyone what to do. You need to speak up to be heard and Voila.Asalamu alaikum.Lang Jr.------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 14:37:10 +0330From: "Franco Baresi" < langjr@worldnet.att.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Happy Independance Day !!!!!!!Message-ID: < 19980219042953.AAA1001@kansala.avana.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFellas,Thanks for posting the national anthem..I should be ashamed of myself...Ican't remember the word to the anthem.Thanks for this information...SalaamLang Jr.------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 20:55:08 -0800From: Lamin Jaiteh < ljaiteh@mail.wsu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SubscriptionMessage-ID: < 3.0.5.32.19980218205508.007cae00@mail.wsu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Dear List Managers,Could you please resubscribe Ousainou Demba.Hise-mail address is Odemba@eecs.wsu.edu. thankstenn.------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 21:41:34 PSTFrom: "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: I'm over it !!!!Message-ID: < 19980219054134.17788.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainMr. Maane and fellow gambia-lers,I said I was sorry in my previous posting. What else do you want me todo?? I hereby urge the list admin(s) to take appropriate actions for my"unwarranted" mail. Maybe I should take a brief "cyber-tical".BTW, I would love to see you in a scorpions jersey.Once again, peace to ya'll!Friendly,Sam.______________________________________________________________________>Folks,>I would have directed this mail directly to Mr Kouyate but I'd sent itto>the list for clarification purposes.>I am not a general..yes I address myself as Mr Franco BAresi..a name I>acquired for my skills in soccer something that Mr Kouyate knowsnothing>about probably(just teasing). However the list is called the Gambia-Land I>believe that issues that concern Gambians directly or indirectly shouldbe>addressed. Issues such as Nagano olympic games or Valentine dates assome>dude mentioned earlier has absolutely nothing to do with the list and>therfore should be addressed where appropriate. Once again this is my>opinion and anyone can deviate from it...>As far as stuff I've posted on the list goes,it is quite obvious thatMr>Kouyate is either a new member or has not been reading his messages.>I have earlier on addressed the issue of the UEP in the Gambia. Thereason>I've asked people on the list to take a look at my page is just to let>people know that there are Gambians capable of doing a whole lot of>different stuff and hope that people will follow the example. Ireceived>numerous messages from people on the llist who saw my page and as amatter>of fact Mr Camara has added my URL to his page as Gambians on the net.>There are a lot of important issues we need to talk about and itsickens me>when I get home to see that I have 32 messages; a sixth of which are>completely ridiculious and irrelevant.>I am just being me and being a member of the list, I have the right to>comment on anything that I feel I should. I am not in any way trying to>tell anyone what to do. You need to speak up to be heard and Voila.>Asalamu alaikum.>Lang Jr.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 10:50:08 +0100From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' Gambia-L@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainDr. Nyang wrote:The fifth and last reason why Gambians should pay attention to>the state of affairs in Sierra Leone, lies in the fact that SierraLeone>has set many precedents for Africa. Let me list a few of them for your>reflection and comment.The first precedent from the land the Portuguese>called Sierra Leone, took place in 1967, when the late Siaka Stevenswas>elected to replace Prime Minister Albert Margai. This was certainly>unprecedented in African politics . It took place at a time when the>single party system was the order of the day.Since then the SierraLeone>example has been followed only in Mauretius and Zambia.Dr,I did not come round to reading you magnificient piece until last nightwhen I came across a copy I had printed some days earlier. Though thismay not have a direct material relevance to the theme of your discourse,I could not fail but notice the omision of two other African countriesthat have also had sitting governments replaced by opposition partiesafter defeating them at the polls.In 1991 the governments of both Sao Tome and Principe and Cape Verdewere replaced by opposition paties after elections.A. Kabir Njie.PS: If you have an electronic copy of "Telefishbowl", an article youauthored which I read some years ago in "West Africa Magazine"(?), canyou please mail it to me a copy at:I remember I had to read it more than once.Thanks.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 13:52:23 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Why did the chicken cross the road? -Forwarded (fwd)Message-ID: < 01bd3d24$75589ae0$912585c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitPaul,Thanks for the forward.......... very interesting!Keep up the good work down there!RegardsBassss!> Question: Why did the chicken cross the road?> KINDERGARTEN TEACHER: To get to the other side.> PLATO: For the greater good.> ARISTOTLE: It is the nature of chickens to cross roads.> KARL MARX: It was a historical inevitability.> TIMOTHY LEARY: Because that's the only trip the establishment would> let it take.> SADDAM HUSSEIN: This was an unprovoked act of rebellion and we were> quite justified in dropping 50 tons of nerve gas on it.> RONALD REAGAN: I forget.> CAPTAIN JAMES T. KIRK: To boldly go where no chicken has gone before.> HIPPOCRATES: Because of an excess of phlegm in its pancreas.> ANDERSEN CONSULTING: Deregulation of the chicken's side of the road> was threatening its dominant market position. The chicken was faced> with significant challenges to create and develop the competencies> required> for the newly competitive market. Andersen Consulting, in a partnering> relationship with the client, helped the chicken by rethinking its> physical distribution strategy and implementation processes. Using the> Poultry> Integration Model (PIM), Andersen helped the chicken use its skills,> methodologies, knowledge, capital and experiences to align the> chicken's people, processes and technology in support of its overall> strategy> within a Program Management framework. Andersen Consulting convened a> diverse> cross-spectrum of road analysts and best chickens along with Anderson> consultants with deep skills in the transportation industry to engage> in a two-day itinerary of meetings in order to leverage their personal> knowledge capital, both tacit and explicit, and to enable them to> synergize with> each other in order to achieve the implicit goals of delivering and> successfully> architecting and implementing an enterprise-wide value framework> across the continuum of poultry cross-median processes. The meeting was> held in> a park-like setting, enabling and creating an impactful environment> which was strategically based, industry-focused, and built upon a> consistent,> clear, and unified market message and aligned with the chicken's mission,> vision,> and core values. This was conducive towards the creation of a total> business integration solution. Andersen Consulting helped the chicken> change> to become more successful.> LOUIS FARRAKHAN: The road, you see, represents the black man. The> chicken 'crossed' the black man in order to trample him and keep him> down.> MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.: I envision a world where all chickens will> be free to cross roads without having their motives called into question.> MOSES: And God came down from the Heavens, and He said unto the> chicken, "Thou shalt cross the road." And the chicken crossed the> road, and there was much rejoicing.> FOX MULDER: You saw it cross the road with your own eyes. How many> more chickens have to cross the road before you believe it?> RICHARD M. NIXON: The chicken did not cross the road. I repeat, the> chicken did NOT cross the road.> MACHIAVELLI: The point is that the chicken crossed the road. Who> cares why? The end of crossing the road justifies whatever motive there> was.> JERRY SEINFELD: Why does anyone cross a road? I mean, why doesn't> anyone ever think to ask, What the heck was this chicken doing walking> around all over the place, anyway?"> FREUD: The fact that you are at all concerned that the chicken> crossed the road reveals your underlying sexual insecurity.> BILL GATES: I have just released the new Chicken Office 2000, which> will not only cross roads, but will lay eggs, file your important> documents,> and balance your chequebook.> OLIVER STONE: The question is not, "Why did the chicken cross the> road?" Rather, it is, "Who was crossing the road at the same time, whom> we> overlooked in our haste to observe the chicken crossing?"> DARWIN: Chickens, over great periods of time, have been naturally> selected in such a way that they are now genetically disposed to cross> roads.> EINSTEIN: Whether the chicken crossed the road or the road moved> beneath the chicken depends upon your frame of reference.> BUDDHA: Asking this question denies your own chicken nature.> RALPH WALDO EMERSON: The chicken did not cross the road .. it> transcended it.> ERNEST HEMINGWAY: To die. In the rain.> MICHAEL SCHUMACHER; it was an instinctive manouvre, the chicken> obviously didn't see the road until he had already started to cross.> COLONEL SANDERS: I missed one?> >>------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 11:00:02 +0100From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' Gambia-L@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: Recall: RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainAmadou Kabir Njie would like to recall the message, "RE : SIERRA LEONEAND WEST AFRICA (fwd)".------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 11:20:12 GMTFrom: SADAMS < SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Pas it on!! From SebjaMessage-ID: < 3311CE41ABA@geog.gla.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITYoh!Check this out. You can listen to BBC Africa services on-linedaily:Cool,Sebja.Stanley Sebja ADAMS Tel: Direct 0141-330-4780Cartographer, E-mail: sadams@geog.gla.ac.uk CartoGraphics Unit, Fax: 0141-330-4894Dept. of Geography& Topographic Science,University of Glasgow. Member of theGLASGOW, G12 8QQ, SOCIETY OF CARTOGRAPHERSScotland, U.K. & Association of Geographical InformationWeb Site: http://www.geog.gla.ac.uk/~sadams ------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 12:33:11 + 0100 METFrom: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: What independence?Message-ID: < 341C647038@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITSome reflections on independence dayWhat IndependenceWhen after 33 yearsWe are still battling with povertyMaterial povertySpiritual povertyPoverty of willWhat IndependenceWhen after 33 years we own not our mindsOur souls and our bodiesWhat independenceWhen the birth of a childBecomes a source of worryWhen the death of a family memberTriggers cold trickles of rejoiceWhen we rejoice instead of cryingAnd cry instead of rejoicingWhat independenceWhen after 33 yearsMasquerading is a prerequisite for survivalWhen men and women no longer own their conscienceWhen the educated become gagged maimed and sterileAnd intelligence amounts to opportunismWhen justice is murdered in cold bloodWhile we sing dance and rejoiceThe same dancesThe same paradesWhat independenceWhen honesty truthfulness and integrityBecome the enemy of a peopleWhen parents send their children to steal rape and killWhat independenceWhen young people have to leave their motherlandTheir beloved oneUprooted and already defeatedIn search of lifeWhen we fail to provide opportunities for our childrenTo learn grow and liveWhat independenceWhen the cracks on farmers feetThe marks of poverty on our clothes and skinKeep haunting us after 33 yearsWhen we mortgage our souls and future in international marketsWhen we live on the crumbsLeftover by other nationsWhen leaders still play God with the innocentWhen keeping our people ignorantSeems to be our greatest achievementWhat independenceWhen egoism becomes self-righteousWhen the rich and the poor of todayStand at opposite end of the widening valleyWhile the mixture of blood and tears of our very ownMeanders into the common future of destitutionWhat independenceWhen clean potable waterThe most basic requirement of lifeIs a luxury to manyWhen the best curable diseasesClaim their daily quota on our childrenWell before they are bornWhen parents can no longer be proud of their childrenAnd children can no longer be proud of their parentsFor being just and honestSeems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruptionWhat independence are we celebrating?------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 98 13:48:56 +0100From: mgravesen@unicef.dk To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 9802198878.AA887892777@supply.unicef.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Everyone!!Its been a very long time since I read something truthful like thismail. You raise a lot of important issues.You are so right and it is good for me to know that I am not the onlyone with this kind of thoughts/feelings.But the real question is:What can we do to change our lives and make a better way of life forour children????God blessMariam______________________________ Reply Separator _________________________________Subject: What independence?Author: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > at Internet_CopDate: 2/19/98 12:33Some reflections on independence dayWhat IndependenceWhen after 33 yearsWe are still battling with povertyMaterial povertySpiritual povertyPoverty of willWhat IndependenceWhen after 33 years we own not our mindsOur souls and our bodiesWhat independenceWhen the birth of a childBecomes a source of worryWhen the death of a family memberTriggers cold trickles of rejoiceWhen we rejoice instead of cryingAnd cry instead of rejoicingWhat independenceWhen after 33 yearsMasquerading is a prerequisite for survivalWhen men and women no longer own their conscienceWhen the educated become gagged maimed and sterileAnd intelligence amounts to opportunismWhen justice is murdered in cold bloodWhile we sing dance and rejoiceThe same dancesThe same paradesWhat independenceWhen honesty truthfulness and integrityBecome the enemy of a peopleWhen parents send their children to steal rape and killWhat independenceWhen young people have to leave their motherlandTheir beloved oneUprooted and already defeatedIn search of lifeWhen we fail to provide opportunities for our childrenTo learn grow and liveWhat independenceWhen the cracks on farmers feetThe marks of poverty on our clothes and skinKeep haunting us after 33 yearsWhen we mortgage our souls and future in international marketsWhen we live on the crumbsLeftover by other nationsWhen leaders still play God with the innocentWhen keeping our people ignorantSeems to be our greatest achievementWhat independenceWhen egoism becomes self-righteousWhen the rich and the poor of todayStand at opposite end of the widening valleyWhile the mixture of blood and tears of our very ownMeanders into the common future of destitutionWhat independenceWhen clean potable waterThe most basic requirement of lifeIs a luxury to manyWhen the best curable diseasesClaim their daily quota on our childrenWell before they are bornWhen parents can no longer be proud of their childrenAnd children can no longer be proud of their parentsFor being just and honestSeems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruptionWhat independence are we celebrating?------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 13:20:31 +0100From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Recall: RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHey List managers,My intention was not to recall the message but to replace itsince I had discovered some typing errors just after sending it and alsohaving checked to make sure that it had not yet been read (at least so Iunderstood).Anyway, I tried to send a separate rectification which read:"I wrote:PS: If you have an electronic copy of "Telefishbowl", an articleyouauthored which I read some years ago in "West Africa Magazine"(?), canyou please mail it to me a copy at:I meant to write:PS: If you have an electronic copy of "Telefishbowl", anarticle youauthored which I read some years ago in "West Africa Magazine"(?), canyou please mail me a copy at:A.Kabir Njie"Please excuse my clumsiness!A. Kabir Njie.> -----Original Message-----> From: Amadou Kabir Njie [SMTP: Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no > Sent: 19. februar 1998 11:00> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Recall: RE : SIERRA LEONE AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)> Amadou Kabir Njie would like to recall the message, "RE : SIERRA LEONE> AND WEST AFRICA (fwd)".------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 05:25:43 PSTFrom: "Momodou Camara" < nijii@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 19980219132544.16798.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainThanks for a well written piece Alpha! You have said it all."What independence are we celebrating?"The struggle continues!Momodou CamaraYou wrote:>Some reflections on independence day>What Independence>When after 33 years>We are still battling with poverty>Material poverty>Spiritual poverty>Poverty of will>What Independence>When after 33 years we own not our minds>Our souls and our bodies>What independence>When the birth of a child>Becomes a source of worry>When the death of a family member>Triggers cold trickles of rejoice>When we rejoice instead of crying>And cry instead of rejoicing>What independence>When after 33 years>Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival>When men and women no longer own their conscience>When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile>And intelligence amounts to opportunism>When justice is murdered in cold blood>While we sing dance and rejoice>The same dances>The same parades>What independence>When honesty truthfulness and integrity>Become the enemy of a people>When parents send their children to steal rape and kill>What independence>When young people have to leave their motherland>Their beloved one>Uprooted and already defeated>In search of life>When we fail to provide opportunities for our children>To learn grow and live>What independence>When the cracks on farmers feet>The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin>Keep haunting us after 33 years>When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets>When we live on the crumbs>Leftover by other nations>When leaders still play God with the innocent>When keeping our people ignorant>Seems to be our greatest achievement>What independence>When egoism becomes self-righteous>When the rich and the poor of today>Stand at opposite end of the widening valley>While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own>Meanders into the common future of destitution>What independence>When clean potable water>The most basic requirement of life>Is a luxury to many>When the best curable diseases>Claim their daily quota on our children>Well before they are born>When parents can no longer be proud of their children>And children can no longer be proud of their parents>For being just and honest>Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption>What independence are we celebrating?______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 14:26:35 +0100From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: What independence?Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainYes indeed, I wander what independence?As a little boy in primary five I was neatly dressed up by my mother tojoin the march pass in Macarthy Square. Instead of joining myschoolmates for the parade I sneaked into the crowd of spectators andwatched the whole sham from the sidelines. Needless to say I neverparaded again.Not that I was conscious of what I was doing at that tender age, but Ihad a feeling even then, that there was something terribly wrong. It ledme many years later to the belief that the will to resist regimentationand oppression is an inborn phenomena. How very right you are.We have nothing to celebrate!A. Kabir Njie.> -----Original Message-----> From: Alpha Robinson [SMTP: garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de > Sent: 19. februar 1998 13:33> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: What independence?> Some reflections on independence day> What Independence> When after 33 years> We are still battling with poverty> Material poverty> Spiritual poverty> Poverty of will> What Independence> When after 33 years we own not our minds> Our souls and our bodies> What independence> When the birth of a child> Becomes a source of worry> When the death of a family member> Triggers cold trickles of rejoice> When we rejoice instead of crying> And cry instead of rejoicing> What independence> When after 33 years> Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival> When men and women no longer own their conscience> When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile> And intelligence amounts to opportunism> When justice is murdered in cold blood> While we sing dance and rejoice> The same dances> The same parades> What independence> When honesty truthfulness and integrity> Become the enemy of a people> When parents send their children to steal rape and kill> What independence> When young people have to leave their motherland> Their beloved one> Uprooted and already defeated> In search of life> When we fail to provide opportunities for our children> To learn grow and live> What independence> When the cracks on farmers feet> The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin> Keep haunting us after 33 years> When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets> When we live on the crumbs> Leftover by other nations> When leaders still play God with the innocent> When keeping our people ignorant> Seems to be our greatest achievement> What independence> When egoism becomes self-righteous> When the rich and the poor of today> Stand at opposite end of the widening valley> While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own> Meanders into the common future of destitution> What independence> When clean potable water> The most basic requirement of life> Is a luxury to many> When the best curable diseases> Claim their daily quota on our children> Well before they are born> When parents can no longer be proud of their children> And children can no longer be proud of their parents> For being just and honest> Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption> What independence are we celebrating?------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 09:22:16 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISuperb piece Mr. Robinson! I hope people not only get the message butreflect and act on it. "Keep up the good work down there!"AnnaOn Thu, 19 Feb 1998, Alpha Robinson wrote:> Some reflections on independence day> What Independence> When after 33 years> We are still battling with poverty> Material poverty> Spiritual poverty> Poverty of will> What Independence> When after 33 years we own not our minds> Our souls and our bodies> What independence> When the birth of a child> Becomes a source of worry> When the death of a family member> Triggers cold trickles of rejoice> When we rejoice instead of crying> And cry instead of rejoicing> What independence> When after 33 years> Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival> When men and women no longer own their conscience> When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile> And intelligence amounts to opportunism> When justice is murdered in cold blood> While we sing dance and rejoice> The same dances> The same parades> What independence> When honesty truthfulness and integrity> Become the enemy of a people> When parents send their children to steal rape and kill> What independence> When young people have to leave their motherland> Their beloved one> Uprooted and already defeated> In search of life> When we fail to provide opportunities for our children> To learn grow and live> What independence> When the cracks on farmers feet> The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin> Keep haunting us after 33 years> When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets> When we live on the crumbs> Leftover by other nations> When leaders still play God with the innocent> When keeping our people ignorant> Seems to be our greatest achievement> What independence> When egoism becomes self-righteous> When the rich and the poor of today> Stand at opposite end of the widening valley> While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own> Meanders into the common future of destitution> What independence> When clean potable water> The most basic requirement of life> Is a luxury to many> When the best curable diseases> Claim their daily quota on our children> Well before they are born> When parents can no longer be proud of their children> And children can no longer be proud of their parents> For being just and honest> Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption> What independence are we celebrating?------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 11:22:12 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: African Nations Cup -UpdateMessage-ID: < 9802191622.AA30544@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSoccer fans,I am really getting into this ANC competition stuff.My comments are enclosed in braces [[ .... ]]Regards,Moe S. Jallow***********************************************************************OUAGADOUGOU, Feb 19 (AFP) - The African Nations Cup is wide openas the competition enters the quarter-final stages with four WorldCup finalists -- Cameroon, Morocco, South African and Tunisia -- incontention.[[ Cameroon is not what it used to be when Miller was theoffense but they still have a little of that touch ofthe golden years (WC '86 & '90). However, they are myless favorite to win the cup, of the four above. ]]Only Nigeria, Africa's fifth entrant for France '98, are missingafter being suspended by the African Confederation (CAF) for notcompeting in the last finals in South Africa.Congo DR coach Pierre Kalala put it succinctly."At this stage of the competition, all the teams have earnedtheir places," he said. "There are no easy matches in thequarter-finals and it's anybody's guess who will win."Congo DR, the surprise package of the tournament along withhosts Burkina Faso, play the opening quarter-final against Cameroonon Friday (1600 GMT) in Burkina Faso's second city Bobo-Dioulasso,in the south west of the country.[[ Congo has really been the surprise team of the tournament. Nowlet's see if they can play with Cameroon the way they did withother teams. Burkina Faso, on the other hand, are playing host;their qualification didn't surprise me a bit. ]][...]The last quarter-final, perhaps the most eagerly-awaited, is theSouth Africa v Morocco clash on Sunday (1600 GMT) in Ouagadougou'sMunicipal stadium.South Africa, despite just two days to prepare for this eventafter most of their players joined the squad late from Europe, had aresounding 4-1 win over Namibia in their last group match.[[ This could have been the final match! SA's defensewill have a lot of work to do overcoming theMoroccan offense. If SA can hold to the end, they may winthis match by upset. However, I still favor the Moroccansby a margin of 3:1. ]]Ajax striker Benni McCarthy scored all four goals in that matchto blow the fresh air of success through the squad afterdisappointing opening draws against Angola and Ivory Coast.[[ One more reason why Ajax has the best talented youngplayers in Europe, in my opinion. The recruiters go outand find young players for less money, who are thennortured to fulfill the desirable calibre of soccer. ]]-----------------------Source:Agence France-Presse (AFP)------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 11:32:11 -0500From: Lamin Camara < radise@accessv.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Junta claims to recapture city of Bo in Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < 34EC5E8B.1EFA60B6@accessv.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGreetings:Now that the forces of the ECOMOG have succeeded in ousting the junta(Johnny Koroma and his thugs), but a huge task still lies ahead: Theenormous task of rebuilding the nation's already-devastated economy, therestoration and maintenance of peace and stability.... The fact thatthese thugs have managed to escape/flee into the woods, before they werecaptured by the forces of the ECOMOG, and are still at large-- in myopinion--still pose a threat to the national security. This war hasresulted an enormous loss of innocent lives. [God have mercy on theirlives, ...!]Few days ago, I read a report posted on the Web site of the BBC, thatKoroma and his forces, were still hiding somewhere in the woods. Infact, according to the reports, he (Koroma) even spoke to a BBCcorrespondent in London, on a a satellite phone; while still hiding inthe woods, threatening that he and his forces were prepared to fightback. [The report about the recent recapture of the city of Bo, by histhugs, in fact, proves the realization of his ... threats.]I think it would be vitally important for the forces of the ECOMOG totake an immediate drastic action, by deploying troops in the townships,in order to protect innocent civilians, who are vulnerable toattacks/ambushes, by these thugs. In fact, according to the reports,witnesses arriving in the nation's capital, on Wednesday, were quoted assaying that Koroma's forces and allied rebels of Revolutionary UnitedFront, were terrorizing innocent civilians in the eastern part of thecountry; by systematic looting, kidnapping, torching houses andlivestock. My question is: how long will such diabolic acts be allowedto continue? When will our continent (Africa) learn a lesson about thedevastation of these repetitious coup d'états? Time is running out!Regards,Lamin Camara, Toronto.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 11:53:00 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Junta claims to recapture city of Bo in Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < 9802191653.AA38850@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLamin camara wrote:> Greetings:> Now that the forces of the ECOMOG have succeeded in ousting the junta> (Johnny Koroma and his thugs), but a huge task still lies ahead: The[ ... ]> [The report about the recent recapture of the city of Bo, by his> thugs, in fact, proves the realization of his ... threats.]> Lamin Camara, Toronto.Greetings Lamin,The news about the recapture of Bo has been going on since last week. Thetruth is, no one really knows for sure whether it is true or not. I havebeen getting updated information on the S/L crisis from some friends butthey all coundln't credit or discredit the report/rumour.Here is one response....> We've been hearing so many reports> from the International press that Bo> has been recaptured by rebel forces.> Could someone please confirm or> deny this story.I think that it is difficult to confirm or deny this story.What I have heard is that the people of BO themselves arenow *fighting* (both) CDF and AFRC/RUF troops, whoever theyreally are, since it is becoming difficult for the Bo peopleto distinguish between who is helping them and who's not.The people are reported to be disgusted by theindiscriminate killings and as such they are protectingthemselves. So the entire thing is confusing. The CDFentered Bo to *free* the people but their reprisal killingsseem now to have been misunderstood and taken to mean anact of aggression on the people of Bo. "Who is fightingwho?" is a question you and I can't answer.The AFRC/RUF will definitely seize the opportunity to causemore confusion. Note that they already disguised themselvesas CDF troops in order to give the CDF the "bad name".I think that the best thing that could happen to the peopleof Bo is the deployment of ECOMOG troops as soon aspossible.The idea of the CDF *complementing* ECOMOG has bothadvantages and disadvantages. Without the CDF, I am notsure ECOMOG's victory in Freetown would have come thatfast as it did. However, with the CDF and *no* ECOMOG in theprovinces, reprisal killings and the *relative* lack of auniform and effective command could result in unpredicableconsequences, like what is now evidenced by the case ofBo. CDF and ECOMOG must act in unison. ECOMOG can actindependent of CDF but the reverse shouldn't be the case.________________ end message -----------------------Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 12:03:04 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 9802191703.AA14316@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAlpha,If all these allegations were so true, as you claim, what the heckare some of us doing celebrating the culpability of Gambia'sproblems? The tone of your poem is comprehensible but you are onlytalking about victimisation of Africa and Africans here. Would yourather that we go back to colonialism? As a former "head boy" and my"class prefect" at GHS, I have always admired you all along. However,eventhough you may be more educated, experienced and much older thanme, I will still have to say that the true measure of minimum decencyduring this time (Independence) should be to support the distinctivecause of non-colonialisation.If you take this too harshly and become irritated like you did withBass, please accept my apology, as Moe does not have time forCyber-flame-wars. I have more pressing things on my mind, likehelping the displaced Sierra Leonean refugees in Guinea, some of whomare my own relatives.Regards,Moe S. Jallow************************************************************************-----------------------------------------------------------------------> Some reflections on independence day> What Independence> When after 33 years> We are still battling with poverty> Material poverty> Spiritual poverty> Poverty of will> What Independence> When after 33 years we own not our minds> Our souls and our bodies> What independence> When the birth of a child> Becomes a source of worry> When the death of a family member> Triggers cold trickles of rejoice> When we rejoice instead of crying> And cry instead of rejoicing> What independence> When after 33 years> Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival> When men and women no longer own their conscience> When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile> And intelligence amounts to opportunism> When justice is murdered in cold blood> While we sing dance and rejoice> The same dances> The same parades> What independence> When honesty truthfulness and integrity> Become the enemy of a people> When parents send their children to steal rape and kill> What independence> When young people have to leave their motherland> Their beloved one> Uprooted and already defeated> In search of life> When we fail to provide opportunities for our children> To learn grow and live> What independence> When the cracks on farmers feet> The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin> Keep haunting us after 33 years> When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets> When we live on the crumbs> Leftover by other nations> When leaders still play God with the innocent> When keeping our people ignorant> Seems to be our greatest achievement> What independence> When egoism becomes self-righteous> When the rich and the poor of today> Stand at opposite end of the widening valley> While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own> Meanders into the common future of destitution> What independence> When clean potable water> The most basic requirement of life> Is a luxury to many> When the best curable diseases> Claim their daily quota on our children> Well before they are born> When parents can no longer be proud of their children> And children can no longer be proud of their parents> For being just and honest> Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption> What independence are we celebrating?------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 12:52:14 -0500From: globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Respect for TIME by third world folks!!!!!!!Message-ID: < 34EC714E.39BD@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI would like to divert to a subject that is a problem amongst us butinstead of looking at this common fault in a negetive way , I want toopen the floor to this issue for constructive debate and sussestions.WHAT CAN WE DO TO SOLVE THIS PROBLEM ?Why are we hours late(including myself) when we are attending ourfuntions?? even for weddings,funerals,or even classes??Is it in our blood ?? or it it just lack of respect for each other?Dr Lamin Mbye last weekend touched on this issue and mentioned theimportance of praying on time should also reflect on our daily routines( God prevers us to pray together and on time also)SO your opinions please and hopefully we will all learn from sharing.Habib Diab-Ghanim------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 13:15:40 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 34EC76CC.481C@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWELL ALPHA,THIS WAS A WELL THOUGHT AND WRITTEN POEM FOR ANYONE TO READ.UNFORTUNATELY WHAT I SENSE IN THIS IS A VERY ANGRY MIND THAT HAS SO MUCHANGER BUILT UP IN IT FOR YEARS AND YEARS BEFORE.MOST OF YOUR THOUGHTS AND STATEMENTS ARE HAPPENING TODAY IN 3RD, 2ND,AND EVEN THE FIRST WORLD NATIONS, AS WE DEBATE RIGHT NOW. I DO AGREE ONSOME OF THEM, ESPECIALLY RELATING TO OUR COUNTRY, GAMBIA, BUT MOST OFYOUR OTHER CLAIMS ARE NOT TRUE. MOST SITUATIONS HAVE CHANGED OVER THEYEARS.THE TIMING OF THIS KIND VENT FROM YOU IS WELL OUT OF THE TIMES IN THISDAY AND AGE. YOU HAVE GONE TOO FAR AND BACK OVER THE PANT 33YEARS TOCOMPILE YOUR THOUGHTS. WE ALL KNOW THAT THE OVERALL SITUATION IN GAMBIAWAS WORST OFF. BUT NOW IS THE TIME TO HELP ON THE IMPROVEMENT OF ALL OFTHE AREAS THAT YOU HAVE MENTIONED, AND THAT WOULD REALLY BE APPRECIATEDUS, GAMBIANS.FOR MOST OF US IF NOT ALL, WHO HAVE PARTICIPATED IN THE INDEPENDANCECELEBRATIONS, ARE VERY PROUD IT. THANK GOD WE ARE NOT STILL BEINGCOLONIZED.NOW IS THE TIME FOR YOU TO GET UP AND HELP YOUR FELLOW COUNTRYMEN ANDCOUNTRYWOMEN, BE BETTER THEN IT IS IN YOUR HEAD. NO ONE IS CLAIMING THATTHERE WERE OR ARE NO PROBLEMS IN OUR COUNTRY, IT YOUR DUTY TOO TO GET UPAND DO SOMETHIHG POSITIVE FOR THE COUNTRY AND BE PROUD OF IT, MY FRIEND.IT IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY TOO.DO NOT BE SO BITTER, MY FRIEND. LOOK UP ON THE POSITIVE SIDE. THESITUATIONS ARE GETTING BETTER AND WILL CONTINUE TO, BY THE GRACE OF GODTHE ALMIGHTY.PEACEKINGAlpha Robinson wrote:> Some reflections on independence day> What Independence> When after 33 years> We are still battling with poverty> Material poverty> Spiritual poverty> Poverty of will> What Independence> When after 33 years we own not our minds> Our souls and our bodies> What independence> When the birth of a child> Becomes a source of worry> When the death of a family member> Triggers cold trickles of rejoice> When we rejoice instead of crying> And cry instead of rejoicing> What independence> When after 33 years> Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival> When men and women no longer own their conscience> When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile> And intelligence amounts to opportunism> When justice is murdered in cold blood> While we sing dance and rejoice> The same dances> The same parades> What independence> When honesty truthfulness and integrity> Become the enemy of a people> When parents send their children to steal rape and kill> What independence> When young people have to leave their motherland> Their beloved one> Uprooted and already defeated> In search of life> When we fail to provide opportunities for our children> To learn grow and live> What independence> When the cracks on farmers feet> The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin> Keep haunting us after 33 years> When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets> When we live on the crumbs> Leftover by other nations> When leaders still play God with the innocent> When keeping our people ignorant> Seems to be our greatest achievement> What independence> When egoism becomes self-righteous> When the rich and the poor of today> Stand at opposite end of the widening valley> While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own> Meanders into the common future of destitution> What independence> When clean potable water> The most basic requirement of life> Is a luxury to many> When the best curable diseases> Claim their daily quota on our children> Well before they are born> When parents can no longer be proud of their children> And children can no longer be proud of their parents> For being just and honest> Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption> What independence are we celebrating?------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 15:19:13 -0400 (AST)From: cherno@acm.org Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 199802191919.PAA17121@ipv6-1.ee.tuns.ca Alpha,To your question:> What independence are we celebrating?Well, the independence from colonial rule! :)Are you claiming that the achievement ofIndependence is not worth celebrating simplybecause it failed to automagically quenchthe hardships faced by a developing nation?I think not.At the very least, I think the people whofought for independence all over Africa deserveto be remembered. Independence might not havemet the demands of some of us, but it sure isa prerequisite to get us going where we'reheaded--or is it?With so many questions and hardly any answers,Cherno Waka Jagne,Halifax.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 13:34:14 -0600 (CST)From: Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu To: "GAMBIA-L (Gambia and related issues)" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Personal Ad (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.980219133404.1570A-110000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY=part0_886632468_boundaryContent-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.980211083354.31068Q@student-mail.jsu.edu This message is in MIME format. The first part should be readable text,while the remaining parts are likely unreadable without MIME-aware tools.Send mail to mime@docserver.cac.washington.edu for more info.--part0_886632468_boundaryContent-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-ID: < 0_886632468@inet_out.mail.aol.com.1 ---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 08:33:59 -0600 (CST)From: Sharon Hanna < st2739@student-mail.jsu.edu To: Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu Subject: Fwd: Personal Ad (fwd)---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 17:47:47 ESTFrom: Aubreyhurs@aol.com To: st2739@student-mail.jsu.edu, Subject: Fwd: Personal AdIn a message dated 98-02-03 01:27:35 EST, KYLew17 writes:< >--part0_886632468_boundaryContent-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822Content-ID: < 0_886632468@inet_out.mail.aol.com.2 Content-Description:From: KYLew17@aol.com Return-path: < KYLew17@aol.com To: LorisaB@aol.com, Subject: Fwd: Personal AdDate: Tue, 3 Feb 1998 01:27:35 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="part1_886632468_boundary"--part1_886632468_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_886632468@inet_out.mail.aol.com.3 Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIBe careful of how you wish for your partner. You just might get it.--part1_886632468_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_886632468@inet_out.mail.aol.com.4 Content-type: message/rfc822Content-transfer-encoding: 7bitContent-disposition: inlineFrom: DSTDMM@aol.com Return-path: < DSTDMM@aol.com To: KAYJAY500@aol.com, Subject: Fwd: Personal AdDate: Mon, 2 Feb 1998 09:01:45 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="part2_886632468_boundary"--part2_886632468_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_886632468@inet_out.mail.aol.com.5 Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII--part2_886632468_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_886632468@inet_out.mail.aol.com.6 Content-type: message/rfc822Content-transfer-encoding: 7bitContent-disposition: inlineFrom: Sbeachlaw@aol.com Return-path: < Sbeachlaw@aol.com To: Chasburk@aol.com, Subject: Personal AdDate: Sat, 31 Jan 1998 12:18:27 ESTOrganization: AOL ( http://www.aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitSusan was in her late thirties and still not married. She just had a hardtime meeting men. And the men she did meet all ended up being jerks.Finally, she decided to place an ad in the personals in the newspaper. Shewrote:"Looking for a man who won't beat me, won't leave me, and is excellent inbed."Several days went by and she hadn't gotten a single call. Then, one dayshe was doing her laundry when she heard a knock on the door. She walkedupstairs to answer it. She opened the door and saw a man in a wheelchairwith no arms and no legs."Can I help you?" she asked.He said, "I am the man of your dreams!"She was baffled. She said, "Excuse me.""I read your personal ad in the paper and I am the perfect man for you. Ihave no arms so I can't beat you. I have no legs so I can never leave you.""But are you good in bed?", she asked.He replied, "How do you think I knocked on the door?!"--part2_886632468_boundary----part1_886632468_boundary----part0_886632468_boundary--------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 13:43:45 -0600From: Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: What independence?Message-ID: < 81F3CC6EBB6FD011917800805FC17836C82AC9@panthers.rbvdnr.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainI agree that we are celebrating the original independence from colonialrule. As time moves forward, priorities change. The poem to me seemedto address the new priorities and challenges that freedom fromcolonialism brings. I am not certain that these new entities arecompletely independent as of yet. I feel that they are experiencinggrowth pains.I wish The Gambia a Happy Independence Day!Keretha******* Jah Bless the Tie that Binds!> ----------> From: cherno@acm.org [SMTP: cherno@acm.org > Sent: Thursday, February 19, 1998 1:19 PM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: What independence?> Alpha,> To your question:> > What independence are we celebrating?> Well, the independence from colonial rule! :)> Are you claiming that the achievement of> Independence is not worth celebrating simply> because it failed to automagically quench> the hardships faced by a developing nation?> I think not.> At the very least, I think the people who> fought for independence all over Africa deserve> to be remembered. Independence might not have> met the demands of some of us, but it sure is> a prerequisite to get us going where we're> headed--or is it?> With so many questions and hardly any answers,> Cherno Waka Jagne,> Halifax.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 14:51:33 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Sierra Leone - BBC UpdateMessage-ID: < 9802191951.AA58706@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLatest update on BO and other developments.....1. Prince Brima reported to BBC from Bo that, Kamajors succesfullyambushed junta forces on the road between bo and Gbaiima Songa today.In the Ensueing battle, 35 junta soldiers were killed while retrievingall the six vehicles they had commandeered from Bo including arms andarmunition. A large group of Kamajors are moving on Bo to engage juntatroops still occupying the western side of the city.2. In another development, Kamajors held about six Lebanese in BumpeTabei today. Upon seen the lebanese, residents of Bumpe almost lynchedthem whom they accused of working with the junta in Bo. They werehowever, given to Kamajor coordinator in Bumpe for onward transfer tosecurity forces in Rutile and then to Freetown.3. RUF fighters attacked Rukpr today kiling 11 people and wounding 40.Guinean troops who have been sent there.----------------------Source:BBC world Service 18:30 GMT----------------------Regards,Moe S. Jallow************************************************************************------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 15:11:17 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone - BBC UpdateMessage-ID: < 9802192011.AA58690@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitCorrection....> 3. RUF fighters attacked Rukpr today kiling 11 people and wounding 40.> Guinean troops who have been sent there.The above should read:3. RUF fighters attacked Rukpr today killing 11 people and wounding 40.Guinean troops have been sent there (to help defeat the Junta).^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^BTW,Are there any Gambian troops fighting in Sierra Leone (in the ECOMOGcontingent forces)?Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 14:21:27 -0600 (CST)From: Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu To: "GAMBIA-L (Gambia and related issues)" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Senegal: Terror in Casamance (AI INDEX: AFR/49/02/98 17 FEBRUARY (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.980219141659.1570B-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,I just received the below Amnesty Report and thought it may be importantto forward it for your comments and awareness.Peace,Paul Jammeh (Jacksonville)---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 13:26:12 -0600 (CST)From: Michael Jatta < st4022@student-mail.jsu.edu To: paul jammah < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu Subject: Senegal: Terror in Casamance (AI INDEX: AFR/49/02/98 17 FEBRUARY (fwd)---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 18 Feb 1998 10:47:50 -0500From: Amnesty International < amnesty@oil.ca Reply-To: owner-amnesty-l@host.oil.ca To: amnesty-l@oil.ca Subject: Senegal: Terror in Casamance (AI INDEX: AFR/49/02/98 17 FEBRUARY* News Release Issued by the International Secretariat of Amnesty International *AI INDEX: AFR/49/02/9817 FEBRUARY 1998Senegal: Terror in CasamanceParis -- "The gendarmes cut off his lips and told him to eat them...Theblood began to flow and they ordered me to drink it... Then they strippedme and poured a mixture of molten plastic and petrol over me."This is one of the many testimonies collected by Amnesty Internationalwhich describes the horror of torture in Casamance, Senegal, where evenelderly people and women have not been spared.In its new report,"Senegal: Climate of terror in Casamance", theorganization describes how, for the past 15 years, civilians in Casamancehave been powerless victims in the conflict and negotiations between theSenegalese Government and the MFDC*. A conflict in which the two partieshave consciously chosen to terrorize civilians."Massive violations of human rights cannot be explained away as'regrettable errors', since the Senegalese army is universally seen asbeing well-structured and disciplined," Amnesty International said. "Theseviolations clearly imply that responsibility lies with the highestauthorities of the State."Receiving an Amnesty International's delegation last year, theSenegalese President Abdou Diouf said he was committed to the rule of law.Yet 10 months after receiving a memorandum detailing cases of torture,unlawful executions and "disappearances", the government has not respondedand human rights violations committed by the security forces in Casamancehave escalated.Since April 1995, 120 people arrested have been held without trial,with no serious charges against most of them. Many prisoners, most of whomare prisoners of conscience, have been tortured into signing judicialstatements and many illiterate people have not had these statements readout to them. On this basis all of them have been "charged with threateningState security and the integrity of the nation."." In Casamance, many arrests or releases are not a result of judicialdecisions, but can be motivated purely by political strategy: to serve asbargaining chips in the Senegalese Government talks with the MFDC," AmnestyInternational said.In Casamance, torture is used systematically when people are arrested,during the period of garde a[\] vue, when the prisoners are heldincommunicado, and when they are being moved by boat from Ziguinchor prisonto Dakar prison. Many have been tortured in their own homes in front oftheir families, before being asked a single question.Arbitrary arrests and torture have become a way of dealing with thecrisis. To humiliate and forcibly extract confession from all suspectsincluding women and old people, the army and the Gendarmerie have used aformidable range of techniques:"The gendarmes hit us on every part of the body and the electriccurrent jolted our hearts and ears"; "The gendarmes forced us to hit eachother, and blood ran down from some prisoners' ears"; "The electricalcurrent reached my heart; my ears hurt and I couldn't hear anymore. It hurtso much that I tore the wires off";Dozens of such testimonies and material evidence gathered by AmnestyInternational show a high level of cruelty and inhumanity. In theconflict, several witnesses have mentioned the role of the army doctors whohave treated torture victims without objecting to the practice.It would appear that elderly people have been particularly targeted,and women arrested have been savagely beaten. At Nema gendarmerie inZiguinchor, one woman had her clothes ripped by blows with a mango treebranch and was left naked in front of other prisoners. Others have beentaken hostage by gendarmes who failed to find the person they were lookingfor.Amnesty International is particularly concerned about the"disappearance" of people arrested by the security forces, and whose fateis unknown and by the recurrent phenomenon of unlawful executions whichhave resumed since July 1997. The organisation fears that most of thesepeople have been killed and buried in mass graves. If this is true, byrefusing to acknowledge victims' deaths, the authorities are denyingrelatives the natural mourning process that follows the death of a lovedone.Since 1990, MFDC has also been responsible for killing villagers whohave refused to give them food or money and other civilians suspected ofcollaborating with the Senegalese authorities. Some killings seem to havebeen committed on the basis of ethnic criteria. On the night of 7/8September 1997, MFDC' fighters burst into the youth centre in the villageof Djibanar, in the de[/]partement of Se[/]dhiou, and killed some 10children.For many years, Amnesty International has been denouncing the abusescommitted with full impunity by the MFDC against unarmed civilians. TheMFDC's political leaders have regularly assured Amnesty International thattheir fighters are given written instructions to stop their abuses oncivilians, with no effect.Amnesty International welcomes the main MFDC leader, FatherDiamacoune's recent call for peace in January but stresses that as long assuch human rights abuses remain unpunished and nothing is done to preventfurther abuses taking place, there can be no serious hope of anyimprovement in the situation as regards the respect of human rights.*********************************************MFDC: Mouvement des forces de[/]mocratiques de Casamance, DemocraticForces of Casamance Movement, an armed opposition group which is demandingthe independence of this region in southern Senegal.ENDS.../****************************************************************You may repost this message onto other sources provided the maintext is not altered in any way and both the header creditingAmnesty International and this footer remain intact. Only thelist subscription message may be removed.****************************************************************To subscribe to amnesty-L, send a message to < majordomo@oil.ca > with"subscribe amnesty-L" in the message body. To unsubscribe, send amessage to < majordomo@oil.ca > with "unsubscribe amnesty-L" in the messagebody. If you have problem signing off, contact < owner-amnesty-L@oil.ca ------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 15:52:16 -0500From: Lamin Camara < radise@accessv.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone - BBC UpdateMessage-ID: < 34EC9B80.792AB1C8@accessv.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> Latest update on BO and other developments.....> 1. Prince Brima reported to BBC from Bo that, Kamajors succesfully> ambushed junta forces on the road between bo and Gbaiima Songa today.Thanks for the latest update, Moe. I am sure, we are all concerned about thevolatile situation in Sierra Leone.Let's pray for the best!Best regards,Lamin Camara.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 19:32:56 -0500From: Baboucarr Sillah - GSIT Student < bsillah@aiuniv.edu To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: What independence?Message-ID: <71C35CDEBD9BD011865F00805FA6DA73269D90@WEB1>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainAlpha,I agree vehemently with you pal, at times the truth hurts.....it can'tbe put any better than you did. Sometimes I wonder "WHY INDEPENDENCE"instead of "WHAT..."Baboucarr SillahExcellence is the standard...> -----Original Message-----> From: Anna Secka [SMTP: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu > Sent: Thursday, February 19, 1998 9:22 AM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: What independence?> Superb piece Mr. Robinson! I hope people not only get the message but> reflect and act on it. "Keep up the good work down there!"> Anna> On Thu, 19 Feb 1998, Alpha Robinson wrote:> > Some reflections on independence day> >> > What Independence> > When after 33 years> > We are still battling with poverty> > Material poverty> > Spiritual poverty> > Poverty of will> > What Independence> > When after 33 years we own not our minds> > Our souls and our bodies> > What independence> > When the birth of a child> > Becomes a source of worry> > When the death of a family member> > Triggers cold trickles of rejoice> > When we rejoice instead of crying> > And cry instead of rejoicing> > What independence> > When after 33 years> > Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival> > When men and women no longer own their conscience> > When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile> > And intelligence amounts to opportunism> > When justice is murdered in cold blood> > While we sing dance and rejoice> > The same dances> > The same parades> > What independence> > When honesty truthfulness and integrity> > Become the enemy of a people> > When parents send their children to steal rape and kill> > What independence> > When young people have to leave their motherland> > Their beloved one> > Uprooted and already defeated> > In search of life> > When we fail to provide opportunities for our children> > To learn grow and live> > What independence> > When the cracks on farmers feet> > The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin> > Keep haunting us after 33 years> > When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets> > When we live on the crumbs> > Leftover by other nations> > When leaders still play God with the innocent> > When keeping our people ignorant> > Seems to be our greatest achievement> > What independence> > When egoism becomes self-righteous> > When the rich and the poor of today> > Stand at opposite end of the widening valley> > While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own> > Meanders into the common future of destitution> > What independence> > When clean potable water> > The most basic requirement of life> > Is a luxury to many> > When the best curable diseases> > Claim their daily quota on our children> > Well before they are born> > When parents can no longer be proud of their children> > And children can no longer be proud of their parents> > For being just and honest> > Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption> > What independence are we celebrating?> >------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 19:00:09 -0800 (PST)From: binta njie < galzdemsugar@yahoo.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 19980220030009.25937.rocketmail@send1a.yahoomail.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiHi GAmbia-lersMy name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe. Igraduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate student at TIT.Thanks guys.I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extension AOL..howis this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing long distanceto get online or what.If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of thetaxpayers' money.Please let me know because I should be going home shortly._________________________________________________________DO YOU YAHOO!?Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 22:54:45 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 9802200354.AA44314@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBinta Njie wrote:> Hi GAmbia-lers> My name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe. I> graduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate student at TIT.> Thanks guys.Welcome to the list Binta Njie. Another GHS alumnus! I always feel goodwhen I encounter those GHS folks on the list. Nice to have you on thelist.> I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extension AOL..how> is this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing long distance> to get online or what.> If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of the> taxpayers' money.Binta, I couldn't help but chuckle with regards to the above!!!!!Regards,Moe S. Jallow(another GHS alumnus,.... and still chuckling....)********************************************************************-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 20:49:52 PSTFrom: "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Personal Ad (fwd)Message-ID: < 19980220044952.4963.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainMr. Jammeh,Are you a pervert like my humble self??? Just kidding:-))) Thanks forthe forward.....it's good reading such humorous pieces after a long dayat the office.I owe you one!Sam.---------------------------------------------------------------------> Susan was in her late thirties and still not married. She just had ahard> time meeting men. And the men she did meet all ended up being jerks.> Finally, she decided to place an ad in the personals in the newspaper.She> wrote:> "Looking for a man who won't beat me, won't leave me, and is excellentin>bed."> Several days went by and she hadn't gotten a single call. Then, oneday> she was doing her laundry when she heard a knock on the door. Shewalked> upstairs to answer it. She opened the door and saw a man in awheelchair> with no arms and no legs.> "Can I help you?" she asked.> He said, "I am the man of your dreams!"> She was baffled. She said, "Excuse me."> "I read your personal ad in the paper and I am the perfect man foryou. I> have no arms so I can't beat you. I have no legs so I can never leaveyou."> "But are you good in bed?", she asked.> He replied, "How do you think I knocked on the door?!"______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 23:55:12 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Junta claims to recapture city of Bo in Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.980219235442.5713A-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII`Z{Y[SEbrima Sall Ebrima SallAgrarian Studies CODESRIAYale University Box 330489, Trumbull Street Dakar, SenegalNew Haven, CT 06520 Phone: 221-825 98 22/23 (w)Phone: 203-432 3216 (W) 221-822 53 91 (h)203-777 1801 (H) Fax : 221-824 12 89Fax: 203-432 5036 E-mail: codesria@sonatel.senet.net E-mail: ebrima.sall@yale.edu ------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 13:05:54 +0330From: "Franco" < langjr@worldnet.att.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 19980220025629.AAA3605@kansala.avana.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFellows,I don't know why a lot of you guys agree with Mr Robinson on his wellwritten poem. It seems llike most of you guys were overwhelmed by the wellwritten manner of the poem and overlooked what it entails. Mr Robinsonmight be a very educated man but he sure did make a blonder this time.I am proud to be a Gambian and more important to be from an independentnation. Independence will be celebrated as far as I am concerned because weare free from colonialism,,,I believe that's the core of independence. Whatcomes after that is a whole different issue and cannot be achieved overnight.Once again this is my opinion but my former teacher Mr Sam Sarr usedto say "Reality is Reality'Thank you guys.Lang Jr.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 21:27:44 PSTFrom: "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 19980220052745.18696.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainMr. Moe Jallow,You've made your point and some of us do concur. However, I beg todisagree for your adding the rejoinder below. Perhaps you are expectingtoo much from Mr. Robinson. What has someone being your formerprefect/more educated person got to do with gambia-l discourse?There is a difference between being civil and being personal...theformer applies to you in this case. I therefore see no reason why youhave to apologise in advance. We should try to be equal opportunitycritics!!! Whether a person is a Prof., high school drop-out, 75 yearsold or a friend should not be a shield to constructive criticism.A while back, one Mr. Mbye (I believe his first name is Tamsir), wrotean excellent piece in response to Mr. Sulayman Nyang's posting.Eventhough he started by "cheer-leading" Mr. Nyang (the respect he hasfor him, his accomplishments, etc.) which "I" believe is"prostitution", what happened in the end....Mr. Nyang responded bysaying that he (Mr. Mbai) should try to be polite when next he respondsto his postings. I am yet to hear from Mr. Mbai since and certainly misshis always thoughtful input in our forum.To cut a long story short, lets judge or critique people on their inputon gambia-l and not on their ......... This way we'll all be equalopportunity critics.Peace to ya'llSam.---------------------------------------------------------------------->"As a former "head boy" and my "class prefect" at GHS, I have always >admired you all along. However, eventhough you may be more educated, >experienced and much older than me, I will still have to say that >thetrue measure of minimum decency during this time (Independence) >shouldbe to support the distinctive cause of non-colonialisation.> If you take this too harshly and become irritated like you did with>Bass, please accept my apology, as Moe does not have time >forCyber-flame-wars. I have more pressing things on my mind, like>helping the displaced Sierra Leonean refugees in Guinea, some of whom>are my own relatives".> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 00:42:11 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 9802200542.AA60002@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSir,Your points have been well noted and thank you for the input. It won'thappen again, you hear?Regards,Moe S. Jallow*****************************************************************-----------------------------------------------------------------> Mr. Moe Jallow,> You've made your point and some of us do concur. However, I beg to> disagree for your adding the rejoinder below. Perhaps you are expecting> too much from Mr. Robinson. What has someone being your former> prefect/more educated person got to do with gambia-l discourse?> There is a difference between being civil and being personal...the> former applies to you in this case. I therefore see no reason why you> have to apologise in advance. We should try to be equal opportunity> critics!!! Whether a person is a Prof., high school drop-out, 75 years> old or a friend should not be a shield to constructive criticism.> A while back, one Mr. Mbye (I believe his first name is Tamsir), wrote> an excellent piece in response to Mr. Sulayman Nyang's posting.> Eventhough he started by "cheer-leading" Mr. Nyang (the respect he has> for him, his accomplishments, etc.) which "I" believe is> "prostitution", what happened in the end....Mr. Nyang responded by> saying that he (Mr. Mbai) should try to be polite when next he responds> to his postings. I am yet to hear from Mr. Mbai since and certainly miss> his always thoughtful input in our forum.> To cut a long story short, lets judge or critique people on their input> on gambia-l and not on their ......... This way we'll all be equal> opportunity critics.> Peace to ya'll> Sam.> ----------------------------------------------------------------------> >"As a former "head boy" and my "class prefect" at GHS, I have always >> admired you all along. However, eventhough you may be more educated, >> experienced and much older than me, I will still have to say that >the> true measure of minimum decency during this time (Independence) >should> be to support the distinctive cause of non-colonialisation.> >> > If you take this too harshly and become irritated like you did with> >Bass, please accept my apology, as Moe does not have time >for> Cyber-flame-wars. I have more pressing things on my mind, like> >helping the displaced Sierra Leonean refugees in Guinea, some of whom> >are my own relatives".> >> > Regards,> > Moe S. Jallow> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 22:04:17 PSTFrom: "Sambujang Kouyateh" < kouyateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 19980220060417.2283.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainMr. Jallow,I hear you loud and clear. Thank you for thanking me!Night night,Sam.---------------------------------------------------------------------->Sir,>Your points have been well noted and thank you for the input. It >won'thappen again, you hear?>Regards,>Moe S. Jallow______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 01:01:21 -0600From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19980220010121.0073a058@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"And I thought I was depressed over the status quo! I would rather nottarnish the commendable artistry of Alpha's poem with critique and insteadsee the poem as a statement of the majority of the ills that exist and someof the ills that could potentially become rampant.I however think the lack of a decent estimate of the "half-life ofcolonialism" as it pertains to our part of the world (and in a rapidlychanging world) makes it difficult to judge the significance of 33 years asopposed to say 60 years.I also have more questions than answers and more importantly feel **amply**powerless with respect to the status quo... I only hope that the cycle ofpoor governance, virtual economic stagnation, coup d'etats, flagrantviolations of civil liberties, and the "brain drain" is notself-sustaining, i.e. not an unyielding feedback system, and that we canfind effective ways to contribute towards alleviating these ills while "outhere".- FrancisAt 12:33 PM 2/19/98 MET, you wrote:>Some reflections on independence day>What Independence>When after 33 years>We are still battling with poverty>Material poverty>Spiritual poverty>Poverty of will>What Independence>When after 33 years we own not our minds>Our souls and our bodies>What independence>When the birth of a child>Becomes a source of worry>When the death of a family member>Triggers cold trickles of rejoice>When we rejoice instead of crying>And cry instead of rejoicing>What independence>When after 33 years>Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival>When men and women no longer own their conscience>When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile>And intelligence amounts to opportunism>When justice is murdered in cold blood>While we sing dance and rejoice>The same dances>The same parades>What independence>When honesty truthfulness and integrity>Become the enemy of a people>When parents send their children to steal rape and kill>What independence>When young people have to leave their motherland>Their beloved one>Uprooted and already defeated>In search of life>When we fail to provide opportunities for our children>To learn grow and live>What independence>When the cracks on farmers feet>The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin>Keep haunting us after 33 years>When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets>When we live on the crumbs>Leftover by other nations>When leaders still play God with the innocent>When keeping our people ignorant>Seems to be our greatest achievement>What independence>When egoism becomes self-righteous>When the rich and the poor of today>Stand at opposite end of the widening valley>While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own>Meanders into the common future of destitution>What independence>When clean potable water>The most basic requirement of life>Is a luxury to many>When the best curable diseases>Claim their daily quota on our children>Well before they are born>When parents can no longer be proud of their children>And children can no longer be proud of their parents>For being just and honest>Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption>What independence are we celebrating?------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 23:14:00 PSTFrom: "seedy kanyi" < seedyk@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 19980220071402.17051.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainGreat thanks to Mr. Robinson and all the others contributing to thediscourse on Gambia Independence. It is quite good to ask the question:What have we as gambians achieved since the attainment of Independence?I am of the opinion that the answer to this question is not difficult tofind. But the bigger and more important question is: What are we doingas Gambians to see our dreams at the time Independence come true?There one important thing we have to note. Staying in the DevelopedWorld, being tempted more by the 'sweet' life there to stay even longerand hardly genuinely thinking about Gambia's problems will never help inany way.We keep blaming the political leadership for failing us. But if thethose who really have the great minds to take the captainship of thenation are constantly shying away from it, the fools will capitalize.I would propose that the diasporan Gambians form a voluntaryrepatriation body and go back home to better the conditions. If thisproposal sounds too blunt, though frank, I didn't mean to hurt any one.It is only meant to rescue Beloved Gambia from the crushing jaws ofpoverty.The 'lands of milk and honey' we talk about did not come from the blue.It was the toil, blood and sacrifice of their intellectuals, political,societal and religious leaders that produced what we are enjoying now.Love and salaam!!!RegardsSeedy K.>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Thu Feb 19 22:39:52 1998>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id WAA00329; Thu, 19 Feb 1998 22:39:46 -0800>Received: from mxu3.u.washington.edu (mxu3.u.washington.edu[140.142.33.7])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id WAA54844 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Thu, 19 Feb 199822:39:35 -0800>Received: from shaggy.xsite.net ( qmailr@shaggy.xsite.net [206.126.224.7])> by mxu3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) withSMTP> id WAA21447 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 19 Feb 199822:39:33 -0800>Received: (qmail 9098 invoked by uid 91); 20 Feb 1998 00:39:31 -0600>Received: from xs3-113.xsite.net (HELO c3po.enteract.com)(206.126.236.113)> by shaggy.xsite.net with SMTP; 20 Feb 1998 00:39:31 -0600>Message-Id: < 3.0.1.32.19980220010121.0073a058@xsite.net >Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 01:01:21 -0600>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Re: What independence?>In-Reply-To: < 341C647038@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de >Mime-Version: 1.0>Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">X-Sender: c3p0@xsite.net >X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>And I thought I was depressed over the status quo! I would rather not>tarnish the commendable artistry of Alpha's poem with critique andinstead>see the poem as a statement of the majority of the ills that exist andsome>of the ills that could potentially become rampant.>I however think the lack of a decent estimate of the "half-life of>colonialism" as it pertains to our part of the world (and in a rapidly>changing world) makes it difficult to judge the significance of 33years as>opposed to say 60 years.>I also have more questions than answers and more importantly feel**amply**>powerless with respect to the status quo... I only hope that the cycleof>poor governance, virtual economic stagnation, coup d'etats, flagrant>violations of civil liberties, and the "brain drain" is not>self-sustaining, i.e. not an unyielding feedback system, and that wecan>find effective ways to contribute towards alleviating these ills while"out>here".>- Francis>At 12:33 PM 2/19/98 MET, you wrote:>>Some reflections on independence day>>>>What Independence>>When after 33 years>>We are still battling with poverty>>Material poverty>>Spiritual poverty>>Poverty of will>>What Independence>>When after 33 years we own not our minds>>Our souls and our bodies>>What independence>>When the birth of a child>>Becomes a source of worry>>When the death of a family member>>Triggers cold trickles of rejoice>>When we rejoice instead of crying>>And cry instead of rejoicing>>What independence>>When after 33 years>>Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival>>When men and women no longer own their conscience>>When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile>>And intelligence amounts to opportunism>>When justice is murdered in cold blood>>While we sing dance and rejoice>>The same dances>>The same parades>>What independence>>When honesty truthfulness and integrity>>Become the enemy of a people>>When parents send their children to steal rape and kill>>What independence>>When young people have to leave their motherland>>Their beloved one>>Uprooted and already defeated>>In search of life>>When we fail to provide opportunities for our children>>To learn grow and live>>What independence>>When the cracks on farmers feet>>The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin>>Keep haunting us after 33 years>>When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets>>When we live on the crumbs>>Leftover by other nations>>When leaders still play God with the innocent>>When keeping our people ignorant>>Seems to be our greatest achievement>>What independence>>When egoism becomes self-righteous>>When the rich and the poor of today>>Stand at opposite end of the widening valley>>While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own>>Meanders into the common future of destitution>>What independence>>When clean potable water>>The most basic requirement of life>>Is a luxury to many>>When the best curable diseases>>Claim their daily quota on our children>>Well before they are born>>When parents can no longer be proud of their children>>And children can no longer be proud of their parents>>For being just and honest>>Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption>>What independence are we celebrating?>>>>______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 08:49:22 +0100 (MET)From: v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se (Buba Badjie)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UnsubscribeMessage-ID: < 199802200749.IAA26070@ulmo.stud.slu.se Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHej List manager!Unsubscribe untill further notice.I Shall be away for a while .Thank you.=10 @=80------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 00:16:51 PSTFrom: "Momodou Camara" < nijii@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 19980220081651.27943.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainI am sure Alpha is intelligent enough to argue about his poem but he didnot mentioned anywhere that he preferred to be still living underbritish rule.We are free to either accept that his statements are facts and we try inour daily lives as Gambians to do something to improve them or wepretend that they do not exist.Momodou Camara______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:18:08 -0000From: Fatou Jobe < Fatou.Jobe@halliburton.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: New MemberMessage-ID: <43AEA19B4857D111B57600805F193CE26C56CF@LONEXCH002>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHello you all,I am also a new member and my name is Fatou Jobe. I am a Saint HighSchool Alumni but I did go to G.H.S. for a year (sixth form). Right nowI am studying Quantity Surveying at Nottingham Trent Univ.Good byeFatou J-----Original Message-----From: binta njie [SMTP: galzdemsugar@yahoo.com Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 3:00 AMTo: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: New MemberHi GAmbia-lersMy name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe.graduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate studentat TIT.Thanks guys.I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extensionAOL..howis this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing longdistanceto get online or what.If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of thetaxpayers' money.Please let me know because I should be going home shortly._________________________________________________________DO YOU YAHOO!?Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com ------------------------------Date: 20 Feb 1998 12:22:44 ZFrom: OmarSheik.Saho@ulleval.oslohelse.telemax.no To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE. WHAT INDEPENDENCEMessage-ID: <"920 98/02/20 13:22*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=oslohelse/o=ulleval/s=Saho/g=OmarSheik/"@MHS>Content-Identifier: 920 98/02/20Content-Return: ProhibitedAlpha, first and foremost I must say thanks for a nice and well articulated piecewhich some call poem, but I will say this was a mental drill for the awakening of thespirits of enquiry among ourselves. I would also like to add the some of ourachievements after 33 years of nationhood.DEPENDENCY AND MENTAL SLAVERYDRUGS AND FAMILY DISORDERECONOMIC STRUGGLES AND PREJUDICEBIASED EDUCATION AND POVERTYOPPRESSION AND SEGREGATIONOur independence is just a one BIG PARTY once a year.WHEN WILL IT END????FRANCO wrote:‘ I am proud to be a Gambian and more important to beto be from a an independent nation. Independence will be celebrated as far I amconcerned because we are free from colonialism...’Yes you are from a free nation and what did you achieve just one huge bill everyyear. Unfortunately the true state of affairs is vastly different as community we lostsince a very long time. All creative urge our present achievements in the last fewdecades in industry, politics, education and health are purely imitative fiascos.During my old schooldays in primary schools, books, tables, andchairs/benches were free. Plastacine to make creative intelligence. Mats duringphysical education lessons mailboards to practice writing with chalk. But now theparents have to afford chairs, tables, by books and pay school fund and yet weare claiming free education. There are no more plastacines, mailboards, matsand chalk is scared the children have to sew dusters. Please lets try to have timesense developed.CHERNO WAKA JAGNE wrote: ‘ At the very least I think people who fought forindependence all over Africa deserve to be remembered.Bro. we didn’t fought for our independence it came by air freight. That’s our reasonfor our one big party once a year. Wearing titles likeOBE - Obedient Boy of the Empire , ORGOrganisation of Rich Gambians KCMG- Kindly Call Me Governor etc.KING wrote:‘ This was well thought and written poem for anyone to read.Unfortunately what I sense in this is a very angry mind that has so much anger builtup in for years and years before’.My brother why the anxiety Anger is to cry, feel sorry, angry, bitter, sympatheticand friendly.Si kairaOmar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 08:23:08 -0500From: "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 34ED83BC.6D4D@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAlpha Robinson wrote:> Some reflections on independence day> What Independence> When after 33 years> We are still battling with poverty>........I say:(1)Celebrate formal independence,(2)Recognize economic dependency / neo-colonialism,(3)Rectify over three decades of economic decadence, politicalcorruption, bureaucratic ineptitude, etc.(4)Resist usurpation of freedoms evident under current regime(5)Contribute to shaping a better future for The GambiaSalaam!Amadou SJ------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 08:42:14 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UPDATE ON GAYE AND SILLAHMessage-ID: < 199802201342.IAA26521@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu Thanks to Foroyaa for the update on Baboucarr and Ebrima.Malanding Jaiteh> From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Sun Feb 15 21:21:40 1998> Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 15:48:03 -0000> From: " foroyaa@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: UPDATE ON GAYE AND SILLAH> MIME-Version: 1.0> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-MSMail-Priority: Normal> X-Priority: 3> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Sent by "Foroyaa" < foroyaa@commit.gm > via Commit> It appears that some concerned persons are still under the notion that> Baboucarr Gaye and Ebrima Sillah are still under detention. It is our duty> to give you an update that Baboucarr and Ebrima are released.> Ebrima Sillah was released on saturday, 7 February, 1998 and has not been> charged. Baboucarr Gaye was released on the 8 February, 1998, then detained> again when he reported on bail, but subsequently released on Thursday, 12> February, 1998. He is charged for operating a radio station without> licence. We will give you a more detailed report in due course.------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10500 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 17:35:44



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 16:45:39 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia High should stop

trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!



So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L



Regards Bassss!

-----Original Message-----

From: Fatou Jobe <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Friday, February 20, 1998 7:13 PM

Subject: RE: New Member





>Hello you all,

> I am also a new member and my name is Fatou Jobe. I am a Saint High

>School Alumni but I did go to G.H.S. for a year (sixth form). Right now

>I am studying Quantity Surveying at Nottingham Trent Univ.

>Good bye

>Fatou J

>

> -----Original Message-----

> From: binta njie [SMTP:

> Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 3:00 AM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: New Member

>

> Hi GAmbia-lers

> My name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe.

>I

> graduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate student

>at TIT.

> Thanks guys.

>

> I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extension

>AOL..how

> is this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing long

>distance

> to get online or what.

> If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of the

> taxpayers' money.

>

> Please let me know because I should be going home shortly.

> >

> >

> >

> >

>

> _________________________________________________________

> DO YOU YAHOO!?

> Get your free @yahoo.com address at

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 08:47:18 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: leadership conference

Message-ID: <



Thanks for the for the good work you folks are doing down there. I hope all those in the area will attend.



Malanding Jaiteh





> From

> Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 11:32:13 PST

> From: "latjor ndow" <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: leadership conference

> X-Originating-IP: [207.205.218.131]

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Greetings:

> Here is an update on the conference. The past week has been very

> promising and productive. A large segment of the D.C. community has

> embraced the need for a conference and have begun contributing

> significantly to its success. I hope this is reflected in the emerging

> format. The principal speakers, facilitators etc. will be posted

> shortly. Meanwhile, please send your input and inform others about the

> conference.

> LatJor

> +++++++++++++

> LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

>

> MEETING THE CHALLENGES OF THE 21ST CENTURY

>

> HOWARD UNIVERSITY

> BLACKBURN CENTER

> 2:30 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.

> SATURDAY FEB. 21ST, 1998

>

> You are cordially invited to participate in a Leadership Conference to

> define the mission, goals, objectives, and plans for the establishment

> of a Global Gambian Association.

>

> CONTEXT

>

> The establishment of such an association is based on the expressed

> interest of the gambian community for the development of an integrated

> and cohesive community that is self-reliant and productive in:

>

> (a) meeting the economic, socio-cultural and professional needs of

> gambians overseas;

> (b) making a sustained and valuable contribution to the development of

> The Gambia, and

> (c) meeting the challenges of the 21st century and their impact on The

> Gambia and Gambians.

>

> Currently there exists numerous small organizations addressing diverse

> specific needs of the Gambian community. The Global Association would

> validate these organizations while seeking to address cross-cutting

> needs.

>

> CONFERENCE AGENDA

>

> 1. Registration and Open Space/Open Market Dialogue

> 2. Plenary - Challenges of the 21st century

> 3. Concurrent sessions (set 1)

> 4. Plenary discussion

> 5. Concurrent sessions (set 2)

> 6. Plenary session

> 7. Closure and Next Steps (introduction of:

> (a) Policy and Strategic Planning Group

> (to compile information, analyze and finalize for action)

> (b) Other groups to form to be based on the deliverables from the

> Policy and Strategic Planning Group.)

>

> Concurrent sessions

>

> a) The Global Association: Mission, Goals, Guiding Principles,

> Membership;

> b) Human Resource Development and Management (Education, Training and

> Professionalism, Health and Social Protection)

> c) Knowledge Generation and Dissemination - Building the Learning

> Community

> d) Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Development

> e) Economic and Financial Management

> f) Managing an effective and sustainable Gambian association -

> What works, What does not work, What principles to apply,

> What structures, How to enhance partnership, commitment and

> ownership.

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 09:26:02 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: JOB: Post-Doctoral Position, Forest Dynamics Modeller

Message-ID: <





----- Begin Included Message -----



>From

X-Received: MTU Resend v1.3 for forgrad-l

X-Authentication-Warning: hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu: Host ffrpc18.ffr [141.219.149.218] claimed to be ffrpc18.ffr.mtu.edu

X-Sender:

Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 08:09:47 -0500

To: dabaril@mtu.edu

From: "David D. Reed" <

Subject: JOB: Post-Doctoral Position, Forest Dynamics Modeller

Mime-Version: 1.0





>X-Sender: lindner@s8

>X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Light Version 3.0.1 (16)

>Approved-By: Marcus Lindner <

>Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 09:41:57 +0100

>Reply-To: Marcus Lindner <

>Sender:

>From: Marcus Lindner <

>Subject: JOB: Post-Doctoral Position, Forest Dynamics Modeller

>To: Multiple recipients of list FOREST <

>

>enclosed you'll find the ad for a PostDoc job at the Potsdam Institute of

>Climate Impact Research (Potsdam, Germany) as published in a recent issue

>of "Nature" and in the German newspaper "Die Zeit". I would be grateful if

>you could pass this message on to people who might be interested in the job.

>

>Please respond directly to the addresses given below!

>

>Cheers, Marcus Lindner

>----------------------------------------------------------------------------

>---

>

>

> THE POTSDAM INSTITUTE FOR CLIMATE IMPACT RESEARCH (PIK)

>

>was founded in 1992 as a government-funded research institute and has a

>staff of around 100. Its role is to investigate the causes and impacts of

>global environmental change (such as climate change). The principal methods

>are interdisciplinary model development and computer simulation.

>

>

> Post-Doctoral Position, Forest Dynamics Modeller

>

>

>The Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research is looking for a

>scientist to join the group "Global Change Impacts on European Forests"

>(CHIEF) and to contribute to the development, parameterization, testing and

>regional-scale application of a model of forest dynamics. The model treats

>both structural and functional aspects of forest ecosystems and is being

>developed by an interdisciplinary team.

>

>The successful candidate will have a Ph.D. in Ecology, Environmental

>Science, or a related field, and will be experienced with mathematical and

>computer modelling of forest ecosystems, preferably gap models and/or

>physiologically-based models.

>

>The position is open for a two-year period, starting in early 1998, and may

>be prolonged depending on the availability of funding. Further information

>on the project can be obtained from the PIK web site

>(

>(

>Prof. Wolfgang Cramer (

>49-331-288 2600).

>

>To apply, send a letter with a statement of research interests, a CV,

>copies of relevant publications, and the names (and email addresses) of

>three referees to Prof. Dr. H.J. Schellnhuber, Director, Potsdam Institute

>for Climate Impact Research, P.O. Box 601203, D-14412 Potsdam, Germany.

>

>Screening starts immediately, and applications are considered until the

>position is filled.

>

>

>

>

>----------------------------------------------------------------------------

>Dipl. Forstw. Marcus Lindner

>Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research

>Telegrafenberg, P.O. Box 601203

>14412 Potsdam, Germany

>

>Tel.: +49-331-2781 147

>Fax : +49-331-2781 204

>e-mail:

>http://www.pik-potsdam.de/

>----------------------------------------------------------------------------

>

>







----- End Included Message -----





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 14:30:49 GMT0BST

From: Musa Sise <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Mailing Manager,

My name is Musa Sise and i would like to subscribe on behalf Dr. B.N

Touray. His e-mail address is



Yours

Big Moses.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 09:41:03 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hey Bass,



I agree with you whole heartedly on this GHS issue. I do not think they

can scare us off!!!



Welcome Fatou Jobe and Binta Njie. We look forward to your

contributions.



Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.



Have a nice day.

King





Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:

>

> Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia High should stop

> trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!

>

> So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L

>

> Regards Bassss!

> -----Original Message-----

> From: Fatou Jobe <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Date: Friday, February 20, 1998 7:13 PM

> Subject: RE: New Member

>

> >Hello you all,

> > I am also a new member and my name is Fatou Jobe. I am a Saint High

> >School Alumni but I did go to G.H.S. for a year (sixth form). Right now

> >I am studying Quantity Surveying at Nottingham Trent Univ.

> >Good bye

> >Fatou J

> >

> > -----Original Message-----

> > From: binta njie [SMTP:

> > Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 3:00 AM

> > To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > Subject: New Member

> >

> > Hi GAmbia-lers

> > My name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe.

> >I

> > graduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate student

> >at TIT.

> > Thanks guys.

> >

> > I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extension

> >AOL..how

> > is this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing long

> >distance

> > to get online or what.

> > If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of the

> > taxpayers' money.

> >

> > Please let me know because I should be going home shortly.

> > >

> > >

> > >

> > >

> >

> > _________________________________________________________

> > DO YOU YAHOO!?

> > Get your free @yahoo.com address at

> >



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 09:31:15 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: FW: The Thursday Funnies

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



I got a kick out of this one and thought you might, too.



Soffie



> ----------

> From:

>

>

> MicroSoft vs. General Motors

> At a recent computer expo (COMDEX), Bill Gates reportedly compared the

>

> computer industry with the auto industry and stated "If GM had kept up

>

> with technology like the computer industry has, we would all be

> driving

> twenty-five dollar cars that got 1000 mi/gal."

>

> Recently General Motors addressed this comment by releasing the

> statement "Yes, but would you want your car to crash twice a day?"

>

> 1. Every time they repainted the lines on the road you would have to

> buy

> a new car.

>

> 2. Occasionally your car would die on the freeway for no reason, and

> you

> would just accept this, restart and drive on.

>

> 3. Occasionally, executing a maneuver would cause your car to stop and

>

> fail and you would have to re-install the engine. For some strange

> reason, you would accept this too.

>

> 4. You could only have one person in the car at a time, unless you

> bought "Car95" or "CarNT". But, then you would have to buy more seats.

>

> 5. Macintosh would make a car that was powered by the sun, was

> reliable,

> five times as fast, twice as easy to drive, but would only run on five

>

> percent of the roads.

>

> 6. The Macintosh car owners would get expensive Microsoft upgrades to

> their cars, which would make their cars run much slower.

>

> 7. The oil, gas and alternator warning lights would be replaced by a

> single "general car default" warning light.

>

> 8. New seats would force everyone to have the same size butt.

>

> 9. The airbag system would say "are you sure?" before going off.

>

> 10. If you were involved in a crash, you would have no idea what

> happened.

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:01:57 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Bass and Solomon,



Are you two attempting to collaborate?

I guess you have noticed that I always welcome the

GHS folks and not the SAINTS folks.

We are not trying to scare you off but simply reminding

you SAINTS folks that GHS is the best there was,

the best there is, and the best there will ever be.

Remember, we did manage to balance

education with sports, unlike you folks:-))).



Is this a fact that you can refute? (laugh)



Have a good morning!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow







>

> Hey Bass,

>

> I agree with you whole heartedly on this GHS issue. I do not think they

> can scare us off!!!

>

> Welcome Fatou Jobe and Binta Njie. We look forward to your

> contributions.

>

> Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.

>

> Have a nice day.

> King

>

>

> Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:

> >

> > Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia High should stop

> > trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!

> >

> > So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L

> >

> > Regards Bassss!



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:16:29 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: removal of globexinc from list

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



List managers

Thank you all for the excellent job you have done

Please UNSUBSCRIBE --

globexinc@erols.com



---------------------------------------

I wish to get my mail only at home

hghanim@erols.com



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 15:18:35 -0000

From: Fatou Jobe <

To: "'

Subject: RE: New Member

Message-ID: <43AEA19B4857D111B57600805F193CE26C56D1@LONEXCH002>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"



That's a Laugh



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 3:02 PM

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: New Member



Bass and Solomon,



Are you two attempting to collaborate?

I guess you have noticed that I always welcome the

GHS folks and not the SAINTS folks.

We are not trying to scare you off but simply reminding

you SAINTS folks that GHS is the best there was,

the best there is, and the best there will ever be.

Remember, we did manage to balance

education with sports, unlike you folks:-))).



Is this a fact that you can refute? (laugh)



Have a good morning!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow







>

> Hey Bass,

>

> I agree with you whole heartedly on this GHS issue. I do not

think they

> can scare us off!!!

>

> Welcome Fatou Jobe and Binta Njie. We look forward to your

> contributions.

>

> Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.

>

> Have a nice day.

> King

>

>

> Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:

> >

> > Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia

High should stop

> > trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!

> >

> > So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L

> >

> >

Regards Bassss!



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:24:01 -0500 (EST)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: What independence? (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Alpha, that was a beautiful written, even though sad, poem of truth.

It is the truth of our current status, yes, but what does that have to do

with our

celebration of independence? Isn't our celebration one of freedom, if you

will, from the British? I mean,

I'm sure they still control us indirectly but isn't that more of the

fault of our leaders? I'm sure if we had better leaders, we wouldn't be

in this situation. Actually, what you're saying is like saying that

the African-Americans shouldn't celebrate or be joyous about the end of

slavery, because they're still "mentally enslaved" (as the current

argument goes). I mean, yes, mental slavery is

the struggle now but shouldn't they celebrate the victory of yesterday

(physical slavery)? I

would like to think that it is the celebration or acknowledgement of our

past and present victories that gives us the strength to battle the

hurdles ahead. Anyway, I haven't read the rest of my mail yet, but I hope

that not too many people feel the same way you do. I mean, I hope they

see that, yes, what you describe is our sad status which requires serious

thinking and actios, BUT, that our current status has nothing to do with our

celebration of a past victory.

Ancha.



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 12:33:11 + 0100 MET

From: Alpha Robinson <

To: GAMBIA-L: ,

The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;

Subject: What independence?



Some reflections on independence day



What Independence

When after 33 years

We are still battling with poverty

Material poverty

Spiritual poverty

Poverty of will

What Independence

When after 33 years we own not our minds

Our souls and our bodies

What independence

When the birth of a child

Becomes a source of worry

When the death of a family member

Triggers cold trickles of rejoice

When we rejoice instead of crying

And cry instead of rejoicing

What independence

When after 33 years

Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival

When men and women no longer own their conscience

When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile

And intelligence amounts to opportunism

When justice is murdered in cold blood

While we sing dance and rejoice

The same dances

The same parades

What independence

When honesty truthfulness and integrity

Become the enemy of a people

When parents send their children to steal rape and kill

What independence

When young people have to leave their motherland

Their beloved one

Uprooted and already defeated

In search of life

When we fail to provide opportunities for our children

To learn grow and live

What independence

When the cracks on farmers feet

The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin

Keep haunting us after 33 years

When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets

When we live on the crumbs

Leftover by other nations

When leaders still play God with the innocent

When keeping our people ignorant

Seems to be our greatest achievement

What independence

When egoism becomes self-righteous

When the rich and the poor of today

Stand at opposite end of the widening valley

While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own

Meanders into the common future of destitution

What independence

When clean potable water

The most basic requirement of life

Is a luxury to many

When the best curable diseases

Claim their daily quota on our children

Well before they are born

When parents can no longer be proud of their children

And children can no longer be proud of their parents

For being just and honest

Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption

What independence are we celebrating?





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:36:11 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To:

Subject: More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.96.980220103536.15094A-100000@vampire>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





I think some of these are new....

Isn't Disney World a people trap operated by a mouse?

Whose cruel idea was it for the word "lisp" to have an "s" in it?

Since light travels faster than sound, isn't that why some people appear

bright until you hear them speak?

If it's zero degrees outside today and it's supposed to be twice as cold

tomorrow, how cold is it going to be?

Why do you press harder on a remote-control when you know the battery

is dead?

Since Americans throw rice at weddings, do Asians throw hamburgers?

Why are they called buildings, when they're already finished? Shouldn't

they be called builts?

Why are they called apartments, when they're all stuck together?

Why does sour cream have an expiration date?

Why do banks charge you a "non-sufficient funds fee" on money they

already know you don't have?

Why is the alphabet in that order?

If the universe is everything, and scientists say that the universe is

expanding, what is it expanding into?

If you got into a taxi and the driver started driving backward, would

the taxi driver end up owing you money?

What would a chair look like if your knees bent the other way?

If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to see it, do the

other trees make fun of it?

Why is a carrot more orange than an orange?

When two airplanes almost collide why do they call it a near miss?? It

sounds like a near hit to me!!

Do fish get cramps after eating?

Why are there 5 syllables in the word "monosyllabic"?

Why do they call it the Department of Interior when they are in charge

of everything outdoors?

Why do scientists call it research when looking for something new?

If vegetarians eat vegetables, what do humanitarians eat?

When I erase a word with a pencil, where does it go?

Why is it, when a door is open it's ajar, but when a jar is open, it's

not a door?

Tell a man that there are 400 billion stars and he'll believe you. Tell him

a

bench has wet paint and he has to touch it.

How come Superman could stop bullets with his chest, but always ducked

when someone threw a gun at him?

If "con" is the opposite of "pro," then what is the opposite of

progress?

Why is lemon juice mostly artificial ingredients but dishwashing liquid

contains real lemons?

How much deeper would the ocean be if sponges didn't grow in it?

Why buy a product that it takes 2000 flushes to get rid of?

Why do we wait until a pig is dead to "cure" it?

Why do we wash bath towels? Aren't we clean when we use them?

Why do we put suits in a garment bag and put garments in a suitcase?

Why doesn't glue stick to the inside of the bottle?

Do Roman paramedics refer to IV's as "4's"?

What do little birdies see when they get knocked unconscious?

Why doesn't Tarzan have a beard?

If man evolved from monkeys and apes, why do we still have monkeys and

apes?

Should you trust a stockbroker who's married to a travel agent?

Is boneless chicken considered to be an invertebrate?

Do married people live longer than single people or does it just SEEM

longer?

I went to a bookstore and asked the saleswoman, "Where's the self-help

section?" She said if she told me, it would defeat the purpose.

If all those psychics know the winning lottery numbers, why are they all

still working?

Sooner or later, doesn't EVERYONE stop smoking?

Isn't the best way to save face to keep the lower part shut?

War doesn't determine who's right, just who's left.





























------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:36:44 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To:

Subject: Top Ten Mysteries of Life.... (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.96.980220103618.15094B-100000@vampire>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





THE TOP TEN

MYSTERIES OF LIFE





1. If it's tourist season, why can't we shoot them?

2. If a book about failure doesn't sell, is it a success?

3. Why do they sterilize needles for lethal injections?

4. If a dwarf escapes from prison, is he still considered at large?

5. Why is the word abbreviation so long?

6. If you shoot a mime, should you use a silencer?

7. Is it true that cannibals don't eat clowns because they taste funny?

8. When it rains, why don't sheep shrink?

9. What was the best thing before sliced bread?

















------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:53:52 -0500 (EST)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Thanks Anna!! Those were really good!!! I'm still laughing my head off!!

Ancha.



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:36:11 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To: GAMBIA-L: ,

The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;

Subject: More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)





I think some of these are new....

Isn't Disney World a people trap operated by a mouse?

Whose cruel idea was it for the word "lisp" to have an "s" in it?

Since light travels faster than sound, isn't that why some people appear

bright until you hear them speak?

If it's zero degrees outside today and it's supposed to be twice as cold

tomorrow, how cold is it going to be?

Why do you press harder on a remote-control when you know the battery

is dead?

Since Americans throw rice at weddings, do Asians throw hamburgers?

Why are they called buildings, when they're already finished? Shouldn't

they be called builts?

Why are they called apartments, when they're all stuck together?

Why does sour cream have an expiration date?

Why do banks charge you a "non-sufficient funds fee" on money they

already know you don't have?

Why is the alphabet in that order?

If the universe is everything, and scientists say that the universe is

expanding, what is it expanding into?

If you got into a taxi and the driver started driving backward, would

the taxi driver end up owing you money?

What would a chair look like if your knees bent the other way?

If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to see it, do the

other trees make fun of it?

Why is a carrot more orange than an orange?

When two airplanes almost collide why do they call it a near miss?? It

sounds like a near hit to me!!

Do fish get cramps after eating?

Why are there 5 syllables in the word "monosyllabic"?

Why do they call it the Department of Interior when they are in charge

of everything outdoors?

Why do scientists call it research when looking for something new?

If vegetarians eat vegetables, what do humanitarians eat?

When I erase a word with a pencil, where does it go?

Why is it, when a door is open it's ajar, but when a jar is open, it's

not a door?

Tell a man that there are 400 billion stars and he'll believe you. Tell him

a

bench has wet paint and he has to touch it.

How come Superman could stop bullets with his chest, but always ducked

when someone threw a gun at him?

If "con" is the opposite of "pro," then what is the opposite of

progress?

Why is lemon juice mostly artificial ingredients but dishwashing liquid

contains real lemons?

How much deeper would the ocean be if sponges didn't grow in it?

Why buy a product that it takes 2000 flushes to get rid of?

Why do we wait until a pig is dead to "cure" it?

Why do we wash bath towels? Aren't we clean when we use them?

Why do we put suits in a garment bag and put garments in a suitcase?

Why doesn't glue stick to the inside of the bottle?

Do Roman paramedics refer to IV's as "4's"?

What do little birdies see when they get knocked unconscious?

Why doesn't Tarzan have a beard?

If man evolved from monkeys and apes, why do we still have monkeys and

apes?

Should you trust a stockbroker who's married to a travel agent?

Is boneless chicken considered to be an invertebrate?

Do married people live longer than single people or does it just SEEM

longer?

I went to a bookstore and asked the saleswoman, "Where's the self-help

section?" She said if she told me, it would defeat the purpose.

If all those psychics know the winning lottery numbers, why are they all

still working?

Sooner or later, doesn't EVERYONE stop smoking?

Isn't the best way to save face to keep the lower part shut?

War doesn't determine who's right, just who's left.





























------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:25:56 -0600

From: Keretha Cash <

To: "'

Subject: RE: What independence?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Thank you Momodou Camara. As part of the diaspora, I have always felt

very proud whenever one of the African countries achieved it's political

independence from colonial rule. However, even here in America where

physical slavery has been removed for the most part, the mental,

emotional, etc... bondage is still prevalent. We have made great

strides throughout the world but we still have a ways to go! I do

believe that communication between Africans on the continent and in the

diaspora can bring about a unity that will have positive global

implications for the future.



Peace! Keretha



JAH bless the tie that binds!



> ----------

> From: Momodou Camara[SMTP:

> Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 2:16 AM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: What independence?

>

> I am sure Alpha is intelligent enough to argue about his poem but he

> did

> not mentioned anywhere that he preferred to be still living under

> british rule.

>

> We are free to either accept that his statements are facts and we try

> in

> our daily lives as Gambians to do something to improve them or we

> pretend that they do not exist.

>

> Momodou Camara

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 11:38:51 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hey Moe,



Thats a good one !!! But I do not agree on GHS to be more balance in

sports and education than Saints was or is now. Show me some data and

facts, please.



Warning !!! "Do not attempt to get the Saints come marching in, it won't

look good." (Ha,ha,ha,ha) Got you back, my friend!!!



Have a good day.



Peace











Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> Bass and Solomon,

>

> Are you two attempting to collaborate?

> I guess you have noticed that I always welcome the

> GHS folks and not the SAINTS folks.

> We are not trying to scare you off but simply reminding

> you SAINTS folks that GHS is the best there was,

> the best there is, and the best there will ever be.

> Remember, we did manage to balance

> education with sports, unlike you folks:-))).

>

> Is this a fact that you can refute? (laugh)

>

> Have a good morning!

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> >

> > Hey Bass,

> >

> > I agree with you whole heartedly on this GHS issue. I do not think they

> > can scare us off!!!

> >

> > Welcome Fatou Jobe and Binta Njie. We look forward to your

> > contributions.

> >

> > Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.

> >

> > Have a nice day.

> > King

> >

> >

> > Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:

> > >

> > > Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia High should stop

> > > trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!

> > >

> > > So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L

> > >

> > > Regards Bassss!



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 11:52:37 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi Anna,



Definately, reading all of this makes me go humm, humm, humm,.....hummm!



That was good. Keep up the good work and balance.



Peace

King Solomon









Anna Secka wrote:

>

> I think some of these are new....

> Isn't Disney World a people trap operated by a mouse?

> Whose cruel idea was it for the word "lisp" to have an "s" in it?

> Since light travels faster than sound, isn't that why some people appear

> bright until you hear them speak?

> If it's zero degrees outside today and it's supposed to be twice as cold

> tomorrow, how cold is it going to be?

> Why do you press harder on a remote-control when you know the battery

> is dead?

> Since Americans throw rice at weddings, do Asians throw hamburgers?

> Why are they called buildings, when they're already finished? Shouldn't

> they be called builts?

> Why are they called apartments, when they're all stuck together?

> Why does sour cream have an expiration date?

> Why do banks charge you a "non-sufficient funds fee" on money they

> already know you don't have?

> Why is the alphabet in that order?

> If the universe is everything, and scientists say that the universe is

> expanding, what is it expanding into?

> If you got into a taxi and the driver started driving backward, would

> the taxi driver end up owing you money?

> What would a chair look like if your knees bent the other way?

> If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to see it, do the

> other trees make fun of it?

> Why is a carrot more orange than an orange?

> When two airplanes almost collide why do they call it a near miss?? It

> sounds like a near hit to me!!

> Do fish get cramps after eating?

> Why are there 5 syllables in the word "monosyllabic"?

> Why do they call it the Department of Interior when they are in charge

> of everything outdoors?

> Why do scientists call it research when looking for something new?

> If vegetarians eat vegetables, what do humanitarians eat?

> When I erase a word with a pencil, where does it go?

> Why is it, when a door is open it's ajar, but when a jar is open, it's

> not a door?

> Tell a man that there are 400 billion stars and he'll believe you. Tell him

> a

> bench has wet paint and he has to touch it.

> How come Superman could stop bullets with his chest, but always ducked

> when someone threw a gun at him?

> If "con" is the opposite of "pro," then what is the opposite of

> progress?

> Why is lemon juice mostly artificial ingredients but dishwashing liquid

> contains real lemons?

> How much deeper would the ocean be if sponges didn't grow in it?

> Why buy a product that it takes 2000 flushes to get rid of?

> Why do we wait until a pig is dead to "cure" it?

> Why do we wash bath towels? Aren't we clean when we use them?

> Why do we put suits in a garment bag and put garments in a suitcase?

> Why doesn't glue stick to the inside of the bottle?

> Do Roman paramedics refer to IV's as "4's"?

> What do little birdies see when they get knocked unconscious?

> Why doesn't Tarzan have a beard?

> If man evolved from monkeys and apes, why do we still have monkeys and

> apes?

> Should you trust a stockbroker who's married to a travel agent?

> Is boneless chicken considered to be an invertebrate?

> Do married people live longer than single people or does it just SEEM

> longer?

> I went to a bookstore and asked the saleswoman, "Where's the self-help

> section?" She said if she told me, it would defeat the purpose.

> If all those psychics know the winning lottery numbers, why are they all

> still working?

> Sooner or later, doesn't EVERYONE stop smoking?

> Isn't the best way to save face to keep the lower part shut?

> War doesn't determine who's right, just who's left.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 17:11:29 GMT

From: SADAMS <

To:

Subject: Re: Top Ten Mysteries of Life.... (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



> Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:36:44 -0500 (EST)

> Reply-to:

> From: Anna Secka <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Subject: Top Ten Mysteries of Life.... (fwd)



>

> THE TOP TEN

> MYSTERIES OF LIFE

Where is the TENTH MYSTERIES OF LIFE??????

>

> 1. If it's tourist season, why can't we shoot them?

> 2. If a book about failure doesn't sell, is it a success?

> 3. Why do they sterilize needles for lethal injections?

> 4. If a dwarf escapes from prison, is he still considered at large?

> 5. Why is the word abbreviation so long?

> 6. If you shoot a mime, should you use a silencer?

> 7. Is it true that cannibals don't eat clowns because they taste funny?

> 8. When it rains, why don't sheep shrink?

> 9. What was the best thing before sliced bread?

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

Stanley Sebja ADAMS Tel: Direct 0141-330-4780

Cartographer, E-mail:

CartoGraphics Unit, Fax: 0141-330-4894

Dept. of Geography

& Topographic Science,

University of Glasgow. Member of the

GLASGOW, G12 8QQ, SOCIETY OF CARTOGRAPHERS

Scotland, U.K. & Association of Geographical Information

Web Site:



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 13:48:23 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To:

Subject: [Fwd: FW: New operating system developed by an Indian!!!!] (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.96.980220134724.15542E-110000@vampire>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY=------------956319996961308456ECFA77

Content-Id: <Pine.GSO.3.96.980220134724.15542F@vampire>



This message is in MIME format. The first part should be readable text,

while the remaining parts are likely unreadable without MIME-aware tools.

Send mail to



--------------956319996961308456ECFA77

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=us-ascii

Content-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.96.980220134724.15542G@vampire>



Folks, I find this very interesting! Read on.



---------

Anna Secka

secka@cse.bridgeport.edu

asecka@softcrafters.com



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 13:33:21 -0500

From: Olusola Aluko <

To: "'

abrar <

Ademayo Olumide <

anna secka <

"bernard wana..." <

bola ajiboye <

cheikh fall <

dare owolabi <

Subject: [Fwd: FW: New operating system developed by an Indian!!!!]







--------------956319996961308456ECFA77

Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822

Content-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.96.980220134724.15542H@vampire>

Content-Description:



Return-Path: <

Received: from ns2.ge.com by cse.bridgeport.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)

id AA23069; Fri, 20 Feb 98 13:08:38 EST

Received: from thomas.ge.com (thomas.ge.com [3.47.28.21])

by ns2.ge.com (8.8.7/8.8.6) with ESMTP id NAA27848

for <

Received: from sta02xbmailge.gemail.ge.com ([3.159.8.21])

by thomas.ge.com (8.8.7/8.8.7) with ESMTP id NAA13646

for <

Received: by STA02XBMAILGE with Internet Mail Service (5.0.1458.49)

id <FCL2FDSF>; Fri, 20 Feb 1998 13:09:44 -0500

Message-Id: <5C6EDD5045E5D011882300805FBE6C130146A910@STA01XBMAILGE>

From: "Nayak, Ganesh (CAP, ECG)" <

To: Rakesh <

Ravi Acharya

<

abhijeet mhatare <

anurag <

Asad Khan

<

Dhannappa

<

Mattigunta Narayana

<

Olusola <

Sameer Ranade <

"'Shailendra Pendse (E-mail)'" <

Shantanu Wadodkar <

Subhan

<

Utpal <

Varadarajan <

Subject: FW: New operating system developed by an Indian!!!!

Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 13:09:41 -0500

X-Priority: 3

X-Mailer: Internet Mail Service (5.0.1458.49)







> -----Original Message-----

> From: Paranjpe, Mandar (CAP, RFS)

> Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 11:43 AM

> To: Bala Ramesh; Ganesh Nayak; Gupta Ruchin; Kanchan Mukesh; Mukherjee

> Subrata; Reddy Ravindra; S Venkateswaran; Selvan Palani; Shivkumar Saluja;

> Srinivasan Rajagopal

> Subject: FW: New operating system developed by an Indian!!!!

>

> Hello Friends,

>

> Here is some news about indian achievement. Aren't we proud

> citizens...

> _______________________________________________________________

>

> Ramlal Bhagat, a XII std. student from Haryana,

> has developed a 32-bit operating system

> demonstrated to be far superior to any of the

> desktop operating systems in the market today.

>

> The program has been named "O-Yes".O-Yes provides

> operating system services on any pentium-based

> personal computer (PC) and does not require MS-DOS

> as a base operating system. The operating system's

> capabilities were demonstrated in a student

> convention at the Indian Institute of Technology

> (IIT), NewDelhi. HCL, Ltd. conducted benchmarks on the system and

> published results which are partly reported here:

> O-Yes is 34% faster than Microsoft's Windows 95 on

> similar hardware.

>

> It is 29% faster than IBM's OS/2.

> O-Yes loads 54% quicker than Windows 95 orOS/2.

> O-Yes has a customizable, user-friendlygraphaphical User

> Interface (GUI) in which every program can beaccessed with a

> maximum of two button clicks.

> The operating system provides plug n play capability with numerous

> hardware devices. It has a superior memory management function.

> The operating system is compatible with Windows 95 andWindows

> NT 4.0.

>

> HCL, Ltd. has offered an unknown amount to Ramlal

> Bhagat for purchasing the rights to the software.

> Ramlal Bhagat, described as "quiet and

> philosophical" by his peers, was not available for

> comment. Suresh Reddy, spokesman for HCL Ltd.,

> said "this is the operating system that the world

> has been waiting for". On HCL's move to purchase

> the rights to the software, he said "We are here

> to ensure that Mr. Ramlal gets fair recognition

> and compensation for his innovation. HCL Ltd. can provide him a firm

> launchpad

> to market the software globally".

>

> Is this the beginning of the end of the BillGates' monopoly ? Lets

> see...

>

> send this to as many of your friends and relatives as possible

> so that when the product hits the market it will be appreciated by

> every one give a great hand to the great indian family of talents.

>





--------------956319996961308456ECFA77--



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 13:55:25 -0500

From: "Mambuna Bojang" <

To:

Subject: Re: African Nations Cup -Update

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Moe;

I like your comments. The Nations cup has indeed become more and more

unpredictable. I was dumb founded to read that Ghana, one of my favorites,

is out. Congo's coach has said it best - "its anyone's guess now". However,

if Morroco wins South Africa they will win it all, but if South Africa wins

then watch for Tunisia to win it all. If South Africa can manouver to get

the ball to Ajax offensive weapon, Benni, he will be a major threat to the

Morrocan defense. Egypt Vs Ivory Coast is going to be a war. I would love

to hear Ivory Coast winning, but I can't predict. I played soccer last

weekend with an Ivorian and an Egyptian. It was interesting that the

Ivorian was on my side and we lost the Egyptian's side by a lone goal.

Jokingly, the Egyptian said to the Ivorian that "if Ivory Coast meet with

Egypt in the quater finals, the score will be lone goal for Egypt". A

little superstitious here, but I will have to call both of them as soon as

I get the results. Cameroon is obviously missing Miller's killer and

powerful offensive tactics; they are in a process of rebuilding the team

and do not be suprised to see them in the finals.



Pa-Mambuna, the Bluegrass state



Modou Jallow wrote:



> Soccer fans,

>

> I am really getting into this ANC competition stuff.

>

> My comments are enclosed in braces [[ .... ]]

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> ***********************************************************************

>

> OUAGADOUGOU, Feb 19 (AFP) - The African Nations Cup is wide open

> as the competition enters the quarter-final stages with four World

> Cup finalists -- Cameroon, Morocco, South African and Tunisia -- in

> contention.

>

> [[ Cameroon is not what it used to be when Miller was the

> offense but they still have a little of that touch of

> the golden years (WC '86 & '90). However, they are my

> less favorite to win the cup, of the four above. ]]

>

> Only Nigeria, Africa's fifth entrant for France '98, are missing

> after being suspended by the African Confederation (CAF) for not

> competing in the last finals in South Africa.

> Congo DR coach Pierre Kalala put it succinctly.

> "At this stage of the competition, all the teams have earned

> their places," he said. "There are no easy matches in the

> quarter-finals and it's anybody's guess who will win."

> Congo DR, the surprise package of the tournament along with

> hosts Burkina Faso, play the opening quarter-final against Cameroon

> on Friday (1600 GMT) in Burkina Faso's second city Bobo-Dioulasso,

> in the south west of the country.

>

> [[ Congo has really been the surprise team of the tournament. Now

> let's see if they can play with Cameroon the way they did with

> other teams. Burkina Faso, on the other hand, are playing host;

> their qualification didn't surprise me a bit. ]]

>

> [...]

>

> The last quarter-final, perhaps the most eagerly-awaited, is the

> South Africa v Morocco clash on Sunday (1600 GMT) in Ouagadougou's

> Municipal stadium.

> South Africa, despite just two days to prepare for this event

> after most of their players joined the squad late from Europe, had a

> resounding 4-1 win over Namibia in their last group match.

>

> [[ This could have been the final match! SA's defense

> will have a lot of work to do overcoming the

> Moroccan offense. If SA can hold to the end, they may win

> this match by upset. However, I still favor the Moroccans

> by a margin of 3:1. ]]

>

> Ajax striker Benni McCarthy scored all four goals in that match

> to blow the fresh air of success through the squad after

> disappointing opening draws against Angola and Ivory Coast.

>

> [[ One more reason why Ajax has the best talented young

> players in Europe, in my opinion. The recruiters go out

> and find young players for less money, who are then

> nortured to fulfill the desirable calibre of soccer. ]]

> -----------------------

> Source:

> Agence France-Presse (AFP)









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 14:49:53 -0400 (AST)

From: "Inqs." <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Tell Them Moe!!





On Fri, 20 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:



> Bass and Solomon,

>

> Are you two attempting to collaborate?

> I guess you have noticed that I always welcome the

> GHS folks and not the SAINTS folks.

> We are not trying to scare you off but simply reminding

> you SAINTS folks that GHS is the best there was,

> the best there is, and the best there will ever be.

> Remember, we did manage to balance

> education with sports, unlike you folks:-))).

>

> Is this a fact that you can refute? (laugh)

>

> Have a good morning!

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

>

>





@$@$@$@$@$@$

@%@% @%@%@%@%@%@% @%@% @%@%

@%@% @%@% @%@% @%@%@%@%

@%@% @%@% @%@% @%@%@%@%

@$@$@$@$@$@$ @%@% @%@% @%@% @%@%





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 14:30:05 -0500 (EST)

From: "Y. Bala-gaye" <

To:

Subject: MMN: CAIR-NET: "Foreign Terrorists in America"/Honda/Nashville (10K) (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 13:29:18 -0500 (EST)

From: Nael Barakat <

To: McMaster U Muslim Student Association <

Subject: MMN: CAIR-NET: "Foreign Terrorists in America"/Honda/Nashville (10K) (fwd)









=========================================================================

Nael Barakat Hamilton, Ontario

Ph. D. Student Canada L8S 4L7

McMaster University Voice :(905) 525-9140,

Dept. of Mechanical Eng. x: 22066

IMMRC, JHE - 313 Barakat @ immrc.mcmaster.ca

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

*** >>> ! To Iterate is Human .. To Automate is Divine ! <<< ***

=========================================================================



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 12:08:01 -0600 (CST)

From: CAIR <

Reply-To:

To:

Subject: CAIR-NET: "Foreign Terrorists in America"/Honda/Nashville (10K)



In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful



CAIR Action Alert

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Alert #162

1050 17th St., N.W., Suite 490

Washington, D.C., 20036

Tel: 202-659-CAIR (2247)

Fax: 202-659-2254

E-Mail:

URL:



SENATE HEARING ON "FOREIGN TERRORISTS IN AMERICA"



(WASHINGTON, DC - 2/11/98) On February 24, the Senate

Subcommittee on Technology, Terrorism and Government

Information will hold a hearing on "Foreign Terrorists in

America: Five Years After the World Trade Center Bombing."

Subcommittee members are scheduled to hear from federal law

enforcement officials as well as from "representatives of

the private sector."



Because past hearings of this type have featured Muslim

bashers like Steven Emerson, CAIR contacted the subcommittee

to express American Muslim concerns about the need for an

accurate and balanced presentation. While not revealing the

names of invited speakers, subcommittee staff offered

assurances that they sought out those, including Muslims,

who would offer a factual presentation. One subcommittee

representative said he was trying to avoid a hearing that

indicates "Islam equals terrorism and threat."



Despite these assurances, CAIR is concerned that the

American Muslim community be accurately and objectively

portrayed. "In the past, these types of hearings have been

used as vehicles to bash Islam and Muslims. We hope that

will not happen in this hearing," said CAIR Executive

Director Nihad Awad. Awad added that previous hearings have

resulted in laws and policies such as the use of secret

evidence to deport aliens, exclusion of aliens based on mere

membership in disfavored groups, wiretapping without

evidence of criminal activity, and airline passenger

"profiling."



IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUESTED: (As always, be FIRM, but POLITE.

Hostile responses can and WILL be used against the Muslim

community.)



The hearing will take place February 24, at 10 a.m. in the

Dirksen Senate Office Building Room 226. Senator Jon Kyl of

Arizona is the subcommittee chairman. Other members include

Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Sen. Arlen Specter (R-PA), Sen.

Fred Thompson (R-TN), Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), Sen.

Joseph Biden, Jr. (D-DE), and Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL).



1) Those who reside in the states of subcommittee members

should contact their elected representatives directly by

phone (call the Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121), fax or

e-mail (

for the person in the senator's office who is dealing with

this hearing.



2) Everyone should call, fax or e-mail the subcommittee

chairman to request a factual, balanced and objective

hearing: Senator Jon Kyl, Chairman, U.S. Senate Committee on

the Judiciary, Subcommittee on Terrorism, Technology, and

Government Information, Room SH-325, Hart Senate Office

Building, Washington, D.C. 20510 TEL: (202) 224-6791 FAX

(202) 228-0542 E-MAIL:



Sen. Kyl's Arizona office: 2200 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 120,

Phoenix, AZ, 85016. TEL: (602) 840-1891



3) Attend the hearing if you live in the Washington, D.C.,

area.



-----



GOOD NEWS - HONDA ALLOWS JUMAH PRAYER



Alhamdulillah, Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc.

(NYSE:HMC) has agreed to reinstate a Muslim woman who had

been suspended for attending Jumah prayers. The employee, an

engineer at the automobile manufacturer's Anna, Ohio, engine

plant, reported that when her supervisor denied a request to

go to Jumah, she began attending secretly on her break while

coming to work early or staying late to make up missed work.



When her supervisors learned she had been attending the

prayer, she was suspended without pay for "disobeying

instructions" and "leaving the premises without

authorization." After being contacted by CAIR, company

officials met with the employee and then agreed to the

reinstatement and accommodation. She will also be

compensated for time missed.



-----



NASHVILLE SCHOOLS RESOLVE COMPLAINT



CAIR has announced the resolution of a religious

discrimination complaint by a female Muslim student against

the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools. The woman, a

refugee from Somalia and an English as a Second Language

(ESL) student, alleged that her teacher demanded she remove

her religiously-mandated head scarf and also participate in

dancing and singing activities at the school. When the

student refused on the grounds that these activities would

violate her religious beliefs, her instructor allegedly told

her not to return to class.



After being contacted by CAIR, school officials said the

student would receive a letter of apology asking her to

return to class. It was also agreed that school officials

and the Nashville Department of Human Services would meet to

discuss ways of training teachers to be more sensitive to

the various cultural practices of the adult education

program's increasingly diverse student body. CAIR supplied

school officials with copies of "An Educator's Guide to

Islamic Religious Practices." The guide is available for $5

(including S/H) by contacting CAIR's publication department

by phone, mail or e-mail.



-----



Each CAIR Action Alert costs CAIR about $1,000. Please

donate generously.



- PLEASE COPY, POST AND DISTRIBUTE -



----------



STEVEN EMERSON IN HIS OWN WORDS



ON THE ALLEGED PLOT TO BOMB NEW YORK CITY SUBWAYS

"The US has become occupied fundamentalist territory." (The

Jerusalem Post, August 8, 1997, p. 9)



ON THE DOWNING OF TWA FLIGHT 800

Reuters news service quotes Emerson as saying he is

"confident that a bomb brought down the plane." Emerson

went on to say that the crash could be a plot by "the

permanent floating (Islamic) militant international."

(Reuters, July 31, 1996)



I have no doubt whatsoever, at this point, that it was a

bomb that brought down TWA Flight 800 - not a missile, but a

bomb..." (CNBC, RIVERA LIVE, August 23, 1996)



ON THE OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING

"This (the bombing) was done with the intent to inflict as

many casualties as possible. That is a Middle Eastern

trait." (CBS News, April 19, 1995)



"Oklahoma City, I can tell you, is probably considered one

of the largest centers of Islamic radical activity outside

the Middle East." (CBS News, April 19, 1995)



ON ISLAM

In The Jewish Monthly (March 1995), Emerson wrote, "The

level of vitriol against Jews and Christianity within

contemporary Islam [Note he did not say "radical Islamic

fundamentalism."], unfortunately, is something that we are

not totally cognizant of...We don't want to accept it

because to do so would be to acknowledge that (Islam)

..sanctions genocide, planned genocide, as part of its

religious doctrine."



He added that "Unfortunately, nearly all (emphasis added) of

the Islamic organizations in the United States that define

themselves as religiously or culturally Muslim in character

have, today, been totally captured or dominated by radical

fundamentalist elements..."



-----



WHAT OTHERS SAY ABOUT STEVEN EMERSON'S WORK



"There's more than a little bigotry in Emerson's obsession

with Muslim terrorists." (EXTRA!, July/August 1995)



The Washington Post called Emerson a "pro-Israel researcher

and author." Aug. 8, 1995



The Jerusalem Post said Emerson has "close ties to Israeli

intelligence." Sept. 17, 1994



Professor Jack Shaheen, author of "The TV Arab"

In a commentary on "Jihad in America" in the St. Louis

Post-Dispatch, he said: "'Jihad' is perilous television,

pandering to stereotypes that feed collective hatreds."



Investigative Reporter Robert Friedman

"For the first forty-eight hours (after the Oklahoma City

bombing), Emerson was a fixture on radio and TV, waging

jihad on Islam." (The Nation, May 15, 1995)



The New York Times Book Review

Said Emerson's 1991 book Terrorist was "marred by factual

errors...that betray an unfamiliarity with the Middle East

and a pervasive anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian bias."

(5/19/91)



Security expert Vincent Cannistraro called Emerson

"dishonest" and "Joseph McCarthy-like." Forward, 1/26/96



Terrorism Expert Tony Cooper

During a televised panel discussion on the Dallas PBS

affiliate following the airing of "Jihad in America," Cooper

called Emerson's PBS program "propaganda" and said Emerson

was a "stranger to the truth."



Journalist Jane Hunter

"There are thousands of ax-grinders in journalism, pushing

tantalizing stories with few verifiable facts. Most collect

rejection slips, but Steven Emerson finds one respectable

media outlet after another for his work, which is sometimes

nimble in its treatment of facts, often credulous of

intelligence sources, and almost invariably supportive of

the Israeli government." (EXTRA!, October/November 1992)



Arthur Lowrie, Adjunct Professor of International Studies at

the University of South Florida

"Emerson's two main themes were that an 'Islamic

Internationale' exists and is directing an anti-Western

terror campaign and that a network of Islamic terrorist

cells exists throughout the United States. He failed to

provide any hard evidence for either allegation." (Middle

East Policy, 1995)





--

____________________________________________________________________



_____ _____ _____ Council on American-Islamic Relations

/ ____| /\ |_ _| __ \ 1050 17th Street N.W., Suite 490

| | / \ | | | |__) | Washington, D.C. 20036

| | / /\ \ | | | _ / Tel: (202) 659-CAIR (2247)

| |____ / ____ \ _| |_| | \ \ Fax: (202) 659-2254

\_____/_/ \_\_____|_| \_\ E-mail:

URL:



To join CAIR-NET, CAIR's read-only mailing list: Send "subscribe

cair-net" in the body of a message to

____________________________________________________________________



_____________________________

barakat@immrc.eng.mcmaster.ca







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 14:40:54 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: RE. WHAT INDEPENDENCE

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Omar



What you mean in your last statements to me? I do not understand it at

all. Please make clear to me.



I believe anger is a strong feeling of displeasure, an intence emotional

state of displeasure. Anger - the most general term, names the reaction

but in itself conveys nothing about intensity or justification or

manifestation of the emotional state.



Help me understanding you better. I don't get it.



Peace

King Solomon









wrote:



> KING wrote:‘ This was well thought and written poem for anyone to read.

> Unfortunately what I sense in this is a very angry mind that has so much anger built

> up in for years and years before’.

>

> My brother why the anxiety Anger is to cry, feel sorry, angry, bitter, sympathetic

> and friendly.

>

> Si kaira

>

> Omar S. Saho



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 22:12:28 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



king Wrote:-



Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.

****************************************************************************

******************

King,

I am glad you've come to defend the honour of our venerable

learning instituition.And don't mind Mr.Jallow,Saints is Gambia's

finest.Okay,maybe they are good in Basketball,but we are better at football.



So,let us not be scared of them! But in the mean time,keep up the good work

down there!



Regards Bassss!









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 15:10:57 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Respect for TIME by third world folks!!!!!!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Habib



This is a very interesting issue. I lack of respect for time on some of

us. Some do not care about other peoples' time and schedules, but their

own. Some of us do not good organizational skills to make good use of

our time.



Most on the list had been into either one or numerous events where time

was very important to get it under way, but never materialize.



Hopefully, some would want to share some of their experiences.



Peaceful weekend fellows!



King Solomon







wrote:

>

> I would like to divert to a subject that is a problem amongst us but

> instead of looking at this common fault in a negetive way , I want to

> open the floor to this issue for constructive debate and sussestions.

> WHAT CAN WE DO TO SOLVE THIS PROBLEM ?

> Why are we hours late(including myself) when we are attending our

> funtions?? even for weddings,funerals,or even classes??

> Is it in our blood ?? or it it just lack of respect for each other?

>

> Dr Lamin Mbye last weekend touched on this issue and mentioned the

> importance of praying on time should also reflect on our daily routines

> ( God prevers us to pray together and on time also)

>

> SO your opinions please and hopefully we will all learn from sharing.

> Habib Diab-Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 15:46:48 -0500 (EST)

From: "Y. Bala-gaye" <

To:

Subject: MMN: Hamza Yusuf on TV, Truth, and Technomania (The Message) (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 22:54:26 -0500 (EST)

From: Nader Mumtaz <

To:

Subject: MMN: Hamza Yusuf on TV, Truth, and Technomania (The Message) (fwd)









---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 15:16:21 +0000

From: BICNews <

To: BICNews <

Subject: Hamza Yusuf on TV, Truth, and Technomania (The Message)





NOTE: Please do not reply to BICNews unless submitting an Article

*Responses should be directed to BICNews <



(re-run)



June issue of "The Message" Magazine



Hamza Yusuf on TV, Truth, and Technomania

--

This interview of Imam Hamza Yusuf was conducted in Calgary, Alberta during

Islamic Awareness Week organized by the Muslim Students' Association (MSA)

of the University of Calgary. The interviewer was Sr. Randa Hammadieh. It

was compiled by Sr. Randa and Br. Ibrahim Danial.

--



RANDA HAMMADIEH: In your travels in the Muslim world, what cultural

practices did you notice that struck you as being different from those of

the West?



HAMZA YUSUF: In the West, there is a strong separation between young and

old. In Muslim tradition, on the other hand, youth continues until the age

of 40. This is the idea of "shababiya." In the Western civilization, the

idea of adolescence is purely a social construct. The generation gap in the

States isn't necessarily universal to all cultures although the US is doing

a good job of exporting their monoculture all over the world. This happens

because people are being exposed to the television and movies of the

dominant culture. So you will see US cultural phenomena now all over the

world.



RH: What are your thoughts on Muslim youth and public education of today?



HY: I think modern school is a negative experience. I believe you can learn

more out of school than in it. There is now a universal education system,

whether you are in an Arab country, China or somewhere else. This universal

education is only going to vary according to the political atmosphere of

the given country. For example, in Iraq, the indoctrination is probably

more obvious whereas in the US it is just more subtle. School is an

artificial construct to socialize individuals into a group identity. The

whole idea of a "school of fish" is that everyone swims together whereas

traditional Islamic education was completely individualized. What it did

was give people all those tools (in the West called "liberal arts") such as

grammar, rhetoric, and logic, through which people could actually think and

use their brains.



In public high schools, you are not given tools, you are given information

and data. In fact, a metaphor that is used in education today is that

you're basically a hard drive that needs to be written with a given

software. You will then fulfill whatever are the social needs of the

society. Schooling today is designed only to matriculate people into the

logic of the system itself. Then people end up in meaningless jobs doing

meaningless work, and never really think about what type of society they're

contributing to.



RH: If there was one thing in your travels in the Muslim world that left a

distinctive impression upon you, what would it be?



HY: What a horrific condition the Muslim countries are in! The Muslim world

is now like a rape victim. Colonization was like the raping trauma, and the

Muslim world has never been able to get up and go on with life. The defeat

of the Muslim world in its entirety by European powers, who for centuries

were seen as backward and barbaric, has had really devastating effects.



Now in the Muslim world, Muslims seem to dress in pale imitation of Western

people. Some look like caricatures of Western people. This is indicative of

the state of some Muslims who aren't very inspiring anymore. The whole

world once looked up to the Muslims as models.



RH: What do you say to Muslims who seem to glorify the past when they were

at their peak?



HY: This is all pathetic nostalgia for returning to the glory of the past

and its romanticism. The past has nothing to do with us. That was them. We

are a whole other people. It's not our past, it was their present. Now it's

over. That's why the Quran has this concept of letting go of your fathers,

and not being proud of your fathers because they are not you! You have to

create your own future. Don't be like an old war veteran. However, it is

important to have some historical continuity because the Qur'an says "Look

at the people who went before" as the way of learning lessons.



One thing that is wrong with some modern Muslim mentality is the idea of

"if we do what they did, we will be glorious." Someone asked me, "How can

we get an empire back?" There is this idea that Islam is all about glory.

No! It's like you exercise to maintain your health, but the exercise is not

your goal. It's just the means to achieve your goal. In the same way that

if you seek the contentment of Allah, one of the side effects of that is

that Allah elevates you and gives you "tamkeen," but that is not the goal.

It's just a side effect.



Now you don't hear people talk about Allah very much, just about Islam. The

Quran says, "To your Lord is your goal." The path of coming to know God

results in victory because of your struggling for truth. One of the things

about sincerely struggling for truth is that Allah gives you victory by the

nature of the struggle. It follows that by the nature of the struggle

itself, you gain worldly success. You see, worldly success has nothing to

do with the intentions. Because if those are your intentions, then you will

never gain worldly success. In fact, Allah will give the "kafiroon" success

over you. If the people of truth are not seeking truth, but instead the

benefits of truth (merely the side effects), then they will never achieve

them.



RH: Then how should Muslims look at life?



HY: Life is mundane. Life is praying, getting up for Fajr and day-to-day

chores. All this "glory" some aspire to is just an abstract in the mind.

And the reality of it is even the kings of the past had to get up in the

morning and go through daily routines. Life is by its nature perfunctory

and Islam is just to harmonize it, put it into perspective, and make its

goals dignified goals, instead of low, worldly goals.



RH: Now that you are residing in the US you must have had some exposure to

the technological hegemony occurring. How do you view this in the light of

Islam?



HY: Modern technology is just an example of when people's goals are totally

distorted. Modern technology arose out of very strong corporate interests

in creating the massification of society where everybody needs a TV or a

stereo. This doesn't mean that Islam is against technology. Technology, by

its nature, is everything that humans produce. And by our nature we do make

things. Islamic technology would be very humane. To serve people as opposed

to the opposite.



Muslims do not believe in progress. Progress is completely antithetical to

the Islamic doctrine. Muslims believe that human society reached its

pinnacle in Medina in the 7th century. This is the best society that has

ever existed. The verse which says "Today We have completed your

Religion..." made Umar (ra) weep because he realized that nothing is ever

completed except that it begins to decrease.



If the goal of life is to establish Deen, then that is the highest progress

that humans can achieve and therefore all this modern technological madness

is an exteriorization of the human impulse to know. Because we have become

such gross materialists, all of our intellectual and spiritual endeavors

have been completely centered and focused on the outward, the "Dhahir" and

the inside has been completely forgotten. Now there is even a massive

interest in how we can preserve this life here, manifested by studies in

cryonics, genetic engineering and cloning.



RH: So would you say human beings tend to serve modern technology rather

than it serving us?



HY: Yes. Modern technology dehumanizes by its nature, because it is based

on massification (a computer in every home). Everyone is reduced to sitting

around looking at blinking cathode rays on a screen. There is no human

exchange anymore; people just send e-mail. People get nervous if you start

talking like this because most Muslims are really embarrassed by the

simplicity of the Prophet's (pbuh) life. Many don't want to admit that he

lived in a house devoid of furniture; that he sewed his own shoes and

collected firewood. The Prophet (pbuh) wasn't interested in improving that

aspect of his life.



Improving ones standard of living has become an idol whereas I think Islam

lowers your standard of living. You become content with less. When the

Prophet's (pbuh) wife put a cushion in his bed he got upset. He consciously

lowered his standard of living.



The truth is the whole world can't support a bunch of consumers. Western

technology is based on the exploitation of the other 90 percent of the

world. All our wonderful technological achievements are based on the rest

of the world living in abject poverty. Through enjoying the fruits of

Western technology, we are in fact participating in the destruction of

indigenous cultures all over the world and the impoverishment of those

people.



RH: What are your thoughts on the teenage phenomenon and its significance

today?



HY: It's an artificial construct intended to sell rap, $100 basketball

shoes and $80 jeans. It's an invention of consumer society that doesn't

exist in traditional Islamic or Western cultures. People should be done

with school by the time they're 15. In traditional European societies,

those who studied had their bachelors by the age of 14 and were teaching at

18 at Cambridge and Oxford. This is documented. Spending 12 years in school

is an artificial construct designed to occupy time-space in which the

society really doesn't have the ability to allow these people to enter the

workforce because it is saturated.



Teenage phenomenon destroys human society. Historically, agrarian-based

societies (which the majority of Muslim countries are) view community as

absolutely essential for survival, whereas in industrial societies

community is a luxury.



A sickness of some Muslims today is that they've gotten into the whole age

issue. Much like racism and sexism, it's identifying people with

quantitative measurements. We don't know how old many of the sahabi were.

It wasn't an obsession. In fact, the Prophet (pbuh) tried to break the

jahali concept by putting Osama ibn Zaid as the head of an army when he was

only 17. Age in Islam is about having gray hair and not having gray hair.

If you don't have gray hair you're called a "shabaab" and you're supposed

to respect people with gray hair. If you have gray hair you're called

"sheikh" and you're supposed to have mercy and compassion on those who

don't have gray hairs. That is a much healthier way of looking at it. In

Islamic knowledge, we knew Ibn Malik was considered a sheikh which

literally means "old man" when he was 17 years old. Islam doesn't box you

into a category. Age is about where you are spiritually, not where you are

numerically.



I think that 40 year olds should sit with 18 year olds, and in a spirit of

brotherhood and sisterhood, learn from each other. The sahabi had 15 year

olds in their Prophet's majlis with 60 year olds. Muslim schools were never

segregated by age. "Allah created everything and He guided it in its own

specific way and manner."



We are an Ummah of labeling and labels are from Western society. In labels,

everything has a name and nothing has a meaning.



RH: Given all your experiences, travels, and years, what do you know for

sure about the world?



HY: Well, that there is a lot of truth to Sayidinna Ali saying that "Youth

is a type of madness and old age is a type of wisdom." I think that a

crisis of the Muslim world is that we have an incredibly young society and

the aging people are by and large ignorant, having lost their historical

link, and so there hasn't been a lot of guidance from the older generation.

Many Muslim youth are confused, but as this generation of Muslims reach

maturity, an interesting scenario is going to occur. As the young people in

the Islamic movement in the U.S. and Canada move into their forties, there

is going to be much growth and guidance for the younger people, inshallah.



We are in a really bad time, but we should see it as a temporal kind of

condition. This is not the way it has always been, nor is it the way it

will always be, inshallah. I know we just have to be careful as a community

in the steps we take. We have to deliberate more than necessary than if we

had strong guidance. We are now living in a very exciting time, a time for

much potential growth, and I believe that Muslims in Canada and the US will

certainly rise to the occasion, inshallah.



End of interview.

_______________________________________________________________

Views expressed on BICNews do not necessarily represent those

of the editors, the Belfast Islamic Centre or any of our

associated staff. Further distribution of material featured in

this Newsletter may be restricted by copyright law.

Thank you to all our subscribers and readers.

-

Digest versions are also available -- this is recommended if you

do not want to handle too many mails -- see web site for details

To unsubscribe BICNews, e-mail:

and type unsubscribe in the body of your e-mail message.

-

Article Submissions for BICNews: <

BICNews Editors: <

Belfast Islamic Centre Main Site:

or http://muslimsonline.com/bicnews





_____________________________

mumtazni@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 15:55:39 -0500 (EST)

From: "Y. Bala-gaye" <

To:

Subject: MMN: A muslim family in trouble (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 10:22:30 -0500

From: Mohamed Heaba <

To: Ahmed Hasanien <

Subject: MMN: A muslim family in trouble





Return-Path: <

Received: from lists.acs.ohio-state.edu by soya.SOS.McMaster.CA.SOS.McMaster.CA

(4.1/McMaster-1.1) id AA03828; Sat, 7 Feb 98 15:48:47 EST

Received: from host (localhost [127.0.0.1])

by lists.acs.ohio-state.edu (8.8.6/8.8.6) with SMTP id PAA13314;

Sat, 7 Feb 1998 15:45:40 -0500 (EST)

Received: from quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca (quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca [129.128.5.19])

by lists.acs.ohio-state.edu (8.8.6/8.8.6) with ESMTP id PAA13178

for <

Received: from gpu4.srv.ualberta.ca (gpu4.srv.ualberta.ca [129.128.98.18])

by quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca (8.8.7/8.8.7) with ESMTP id NAA36320

for <

Received: (from hghamry@localhost)

by gpu4.srv.ualberta.ca (8.8.5/8.8.5) id NAA60004

for

Message-Id: <

Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 13:44:00 -0700 (MST)

Reply-To:

Sender:

From: H Ghamry <

To: "Egyptian Student Association Network" <

Subject: Help is needed !!!!

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

X-To:

X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL23alpha2]

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



> From: Ahmed Faissal Abdelghany <

> Subject: muslim family in trouble









>

> A A W R A W B Brothers and Sisters

>

> I hope that all of you are doing well in study and research. May allah help

> you all.

>

> I got this message from a friend called Matthew. He is a white american

> converted to Isalm with his wife three years ago. Actually, I know him

> personally. He is a close friend of us here in Austin, Texas.

>

> Matthew knew about one american muslim family that was abused in San

> Antonio, Texas and they are actually in sever trouble. He invistigated the

> matter by himself. He went to San Antonio to meet this family and to hear

> the complete story then he sent us this e-mail asking for our help.

>

> Please brothers and sisters, try to read the e-mail to its end. The family

> is really in need of money. I want each one of to contribute. I am not

> expecting more than five dollars from each of us. But I am making doaa that

> everyone of you to write a check even with one dollar.

>

> Brothers and sisters do not forget the words of the profit PBUH that we are

> El Morabetoon, and in shaa allah we will protect islam till the day of

> judgement.

>

> If in shaa allah, if you are going to contribute, send any donations,

> payable to Cherrie Webb, to the care of:

>

> Matthew Mengerink

> 6519 Hart Lane

> Austin, TX 78731

> Tel. (512) 502-0953.

>

> Please share this information with all interested parties Jazakum allahu

> Khairan

>

> Ahmed Faissal Abdelghany

>

> ************************************************************************

> This is the e-mail that I got from Matthew

> ************************************************************************

> THIS IS AN URGENT PLEA FOR HELP. An interracial Muslim couple with seven

> children in San Antonio, Texas, who have already been harassed, falsely

> arrested, and sexually assaulted by the Sheriff's Office, is now being sued

> by the state for termination of parental rights based on religious

> discrimination and retaliation for the sexual assault charges brought

> against the Sheriff's office. On the first day of the Eid, three of the

> Webb children were taken from school by the Child Protective Agency on an

> emergency court order, the first step towards terminating parental rights.

> The Child Protective Agency is trying to take all of the Webbs' children.

>

> This is the second such case involving religious discrimination against a

> Muslim family in Texas - the first was in Dallas in 1995, which resulted in

> the removal and subsequent adoption of two Muslim children by a Christian

> family, who forced the children to convert to Christianity. The basis for

> the termination of parental rights in San Antonio are unfounded and clearly

> anti-Muslim. The family is in desperate need of funds for legal

> representation to protect their rights and have their children returned to

> them. A minimum of $10,000 is required in the next two weeks for the

> termination of parental rights hearings alone. This is a landmark case

> which directly impacts all Muslims living in the US.

>

> Please send all donations, payable to Cherrie Webb, to the c/o Matthew

> Mengerink, 6519 Hart Lane, Austin, TX 78731, Tel. (512)-502-0953.

>

> BACKGROUND:

>

> Bill and Cherrie Webb and their seven children, aged 3 to 13, moved to San

> Antonio, TX from Kansas City, MI in August, 1997. Bill Webb is a supervisor

> at Green Grass Lawn Care and a clerk at Diamond Shamrock Gas Station;

> Cherrie is a housewife. They are an interracial couple (Bill is white,

> Cherrie is black), and both converted to Islam in 1994. Bill and Cherrie

> have one son from their marriage and two sons and four daughters from

> Cherrie's previous marriage. The two older sons are studying Qur'an in

> Syria; the four daughters living at home all wear hijab. Because of the

> interracial marriage and Islamic appearance, the family has been the target

> of harassment within their neighborhood, and most recently the Sheriff's

> department that patrols their low-income neighborhood.

>

> In December, 1997, based on the testimony of an 11-year-old neighborhood

> child and under extremely suspicious circumstances, Bill and Cherrie and

> their two daughters, ages 11 and 13, were all arrested over the course of a

> few days for charges ranging from burglary to filing a false report. There

> was no physical evidence in the case, nor proper procedure followed in

> terms of the reading of rights or the filing of charges. The 11-year-old

> neighbor who called the police had called 911 eleven times in the past

> month, and her family had a history of harassment in the neighborhood. Bill

> and Cherrie Webb were released on bail which depleted all of their savings,

> leaving them in serious debt and in need for funds for living expenses and

> legal representation.

>

> In addition, when Cherrie Webb was separately arrested, she was driven by

> the arresting officer named Jackson to a nearby field, sexually molested

> and told that because the charge against her was filing a false report,

> that on one would believe her if she reported the sexual assault. Cherrie

> Webb went on to report the sexual assault and bring charges against the

> officer and the Sheriff's Department. Shortly thereafter, officers from the

> Sheriff's department began parking outside the Webb's house regularly to

> intimidate them. The family has retained a lawyer, and Cherrie's false

> report charges have since been dismissed. The burglary charges against Bill

> and the two daughters are still pending.

>

> THE WEBB FAMILY CASE

> Page Two

>

> On January 29, 1998, the first day of the Eid, based on extremely

> suspicious allegations of child abuse, Child Protective Services attempted

> to remove the Webbs' children from their home, taking three out of the five

> children directly from school. The basis of the allegations is unclear, and

> the only certainties are that the state has filed for termination of

> parental rights, and for some unexplainable reason, are moving under

> emergency procedures in the case.

>

> It appears that religious discrimination and retaliation for the sexual

> assault charges against the Sheriff's office are the underlying reason for

> these actions:

>

> All of the officers from the Sheriff's department who were previously

> involved in the family's arrests, with the exception of the one who

> sexually assaulted Cherrie Webb, were present at the school when the

> children were taken. They were all laughing and enjoying Cherrie Webb's

> distress over losing her children, and told her, "You shouldn't be worried

> about Jackson (the officer that sexually assaulted her), you should be

> worried about your kids," and" This is what happens when you mess with one

> of us." When Cherrie frantically asked where her children were, one of the

> officers smirked and said, "They are already gone...".

>

> The social case worker assigned to the investigation, Lisa Soto, was

> extremely hostile in questioning Cherrie and her 13-year-old daughter,

> focusing more on their religious beliefs than the child abuse allegations,

> Soto demanded to know if they were born Muslim, and since they were not,

> how long they had been Muslims. When Cherrie asked why such questions were

> relevant, Soto snapped back, "I'm the one asking questions," and refused to

> respond. Soto went on to ask Cherrie Webb if she "had stopped beating her

> children yet," a question designed to elicit an admission of guilt whether

> negative or positive. The daughter was asked why she wore a scarf and what

> the scarf was called.

>

> The 13-year-old daughter was asked leading questions which simultaneously

> implied she was a victim of oppression and abuse in a Muslim home:

> "Wouldn't you like to go to a shelter? There you can wear whatever you want

> (not wear hijab), eat whatever you want (be able to eat pork), and do

> whatever you want (not be restricted by Muslim rules)." When the daughter

> hesitated in responding, the case worker told her, "That answer means

> 'yes'."

>

> The daughter was forced to take off her clothes and hijab, and pictures

> were taken of her body as evidence of child abuse.

>

> Bill Webb learned from the case worker that among the allegations against

> him were: 1) that he hit one of his daughters in the head with a machete,

> and 2) that he bound his children's hands and feet and threw them against a

> wall. The same case worker, Lisa Soto, told him that "We know that Muslims

> beat their wives and children anyway."

>

> The Webbs are in dire and urgent need of financial help. At a minimum, they

> will need approximately $10,000 for legal fees within the next two weeks,

> which will only cover the cost of handling the termination of parental

> rights hearings, all of which could begin and conclude in one month's time.

> Please share this information with all interested parties and send any

> donations, payable to Cherrie Webb, to the care of:

>

> Matthew Mengerink

> 6519 Hart Lane

> Austin, TX 78731

> Tel. (512) 502-0953.

>

>

>

>

>







_____________________________

heaba@soya.sos.mcmaster.ca







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 15:57:37 -0500 (EST)

From: "Y. Bala-gaye" <

To:

Subject: MMN: [Fwd: Imam Al-Ghazali on the topic of Arrogance] (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 17:25:34 -0500

From: Mohamed Heaba <

To:

Subject: MMN: [Fwd: Imam Al-Ghazali on the topic of Arrogance]





Return-Path: <

Received: from lists.acs.ohio-state.edu by soya.SOS.McMaster.CA.SOS.McMaster.CA

(4.1/McMaster-1.1) id AA01474; Wed, 4 Feb 98 12:03:21 EST

Received: from host (localhost [127.0.0.1])

by lists.acs.ohio-state.edu (8.8.6/8.8.6) with SMTP id MAA08904;

Wed, 4 Feb 1998 12:00:13 -0500 (EST)

Received: from quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca (quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca [129.128.5.19])

by lists.acs.ohio-state.edu (8.8.6/8.8.6) with ESMTP id LAA08575

for <

Received: from gpu3.srv.ualberta.ca (gpu3.srv.ualberta.ca [129.128.98.13])

by quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca (8.8.7/8.8.7) with ESMTP id JAA17606

for <

Received: (from hghamry@localhost)

by gpu3.srv.ualberta.ca (8.8.5/8.8.5) id JAA78900

for

Message-Id: <

Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 09:59:01 -0700 (MST)

Reply-To:

Sender:

From: Mohamed Labib AWAD <

To: "Egyptian Student Association Network" <

Subject: Imam Al-Ghazali on the topic of Arrogance

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

X-To:

X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL23alpha2]

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Assalamu Alikom:

I received this and wanted to share it with you.

wa

mla.



**************************************************************



Assalamu alaikum, brothers and sisters,



Recently, I read the following words of al-Ghazali in a book, and I

wished to share them here.



May Allah help us to be humble and not arrogant, and to think the best

we can about others.



The following is an extract from al-Ghazali's book, "The Beginning of

Guidance."



Wassalam, your brother, Fariduddien



========================================================================



* Pride, arrogance, boastfulness *



This is the chronic disease. It is man's consideration of himself

with the eye of self-glorification and self-importance and his

consideration of others with the eye of contempt. The result

as regards the tongue is that he says, "I... I..."; as accursed

Iblis said:



"I am better than he: You created me from fire, and him

You created from clay."



[Qur'an 38:76]



The fruit of it in society is self-exaltation and self-advancement

and the endeavour to be foremost in discussion and resentment

when what one says is contradicted. The arrogant man is he who,

when he gives advice, mortifies, but, when he receives it, is rude.



Every one who considers himself better than one of the creatures

of Allah most high is arrogant. Indeed, you ought to realize that

the good man is he who is good in Allah's sight in the mansion of

eternity; and that is something unknown to man, postponed to the

End.



Your belief that you are better than others is sheer ignorance.

Rather you ought not to look at anyone without considering that he

is better than you and superior to you. Thus, if you see a child,

you say,



"This person has never sinned against Allah, but I have sinned,

and so he is better than I;"



and if you see an older person, you say,



"This man was a servant of Allah before me, and is certainly better

than I;"



if he is a scholar, you say,



"This man has been given what I have not been given and reached

what I did not reach, and knows what I am ignorant of; then how

shall I be like him?"



and if he is ignorant, you say,



"This man has sinned against Allah in ignorance, and I have sinned

against Him knowingly, so Allah's case against me is stronger, and

I do not know what end He will give to me and what end to him;"



if he is a non-believer, you say,



"I do not know; perhaps he will become a Muslim and his life will

end in doing good, and because of his acceptance of Islam something

of his sins will be taken away, as a hair is taken from dough; but

as for me -- Allah is our refuge (i.e. Allah grant that it does not

happen) -- perhaps Allah will lead me astray so that I become a

non-believer and my life ends in doing evil, and then tomorrow he

will be among those brought near to Allah and I shall be among the

punished."



Arrogance will not leave your heart except when you know that the

great man is he who is great in the sight of Allah most high. That

is something which cannot be known until the end of life, and there

is doubt about that (i.e. in the end whether it will be good or

bad). So let the fear of the end occupy you and keep you from

making yourself out, despite the doubt about your end, to be above

the servants of Allah most high. Your certitude and faith at present

do not exclude the possibility of your changing in the future; for

Allah is the disposer of hearts; He guides whom He will and leads

astray whom He will.



[From "Bidayat al Hidayah," or "The Beginning of Guidance,"

translated in the book titled "The Faith and Practice of al-Ghazali"

by W. M. Watt, pp. 145-147. I replaced the word "God" in the

translation with "Allah."]











_____________________________

heaba@soya.sos.mcmaster.ca







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 22 Feb 1998 04:36:37 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: MMN: A muslim family in trouble (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Y. Bala-gaye wrote:

>

> ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 10:22:30 -0500

> From: Mohamed Heaba <

> To: Ahmed Hasanien <

> Subject: MMN: A muslim family in trouble

>

> Return-Path: <

> Received: from lists.acs.ohio-state.edu by soya.SOS.McMaster.CA.SOS.McMaster.CA

> (4.1/McMaster-1.1) id AA03828; Sat, 7 Feb 98 15:48:47 EST

> Received: from host (localhost [127.0.0.1])

> by lists.acs.ohio-state.edu (8.8.6/8.8.6) with SMTP id PAA13314;

> Sat, 7 Feb 1998 15:45:40 -0500 (EST)

> Received: from quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca (quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca [129.128.5.19])

> by lists.acs.ohio-state.edu (8.8.6/8.8.6) with ESMTP id PAA13178

> for <

> Received: from gpu4.srv.ualberta.ca (gpu4.srv.ualberta.ca [129.128.98.18])

> by quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca (8.8.7/8.8.7) with ESMTP id NAA36320

> for <

> Received: (from hghamry@localhost)

> by gpu4.srv.ualberta.ca (8.8.5/8.8.5) id NAA60004

> for

> Message-Id: <

> Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 13:44:00 -0700 (MST)

> Reply-To:

> Sender:

> From: H Ghamry <

> To: "Egyptian Student Association Network" <

> Subject: Help is needed !!!!

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

> X-To:

> X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL23alpha2]

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> > From: Ahmed Faissal Abdelghany <

> > Subject: muslim family in trouble

>

> >

> > A A W R A W B Brothers and Sisters

> >

> > I hope that all of you are doing well in study and research. May allah help

> > you all.

> >

> > I got this message from a friend called Matthew. He is a white american

> > converted to Isalm with his wife three years ago. Actually, I know him

> > personally. He is a close friend of us here in Austin, Texas.

> >

> > Matthew knew about one american muslim family that was abused in San

> > Antonio, Texas and they are actually in sever trouble. He invistigated the

> > matter by himself. He went to San Antonio to meet this family and to hear

> > the complete story then he sent us this e-mail asking for our help.

> >

> > Please brothers and sisters, try to read the e-mail to its end. The family

> > is really in need of money. I want each one of to contribute. I am not

> > expecting more than five dollars from each of us. But I am making doaa that

> > everyone of you to write a check even with one dollar.

> >

> > Brothers and sisters do not forget the words of the profit PBUH that we are

> > El Morabetoon, and in shaa allah we will protect islam till the day of

> > judgement.

> >

> > If in shaa allah, if you are going to contribute, send any donations,

> > payable to Cherrie Webb, to the care of:

> >

> > Matthew Mengerink

> > 6519 Hart Lane

> > Austin, TX 78731

> > Tel. (512) 502-0953.

> >

> > Please share this information with all interested parties Jazakum allahu

> > Khairan

> >

> > Ahmed Faissal Abdelghany

> >

> > ************************************************************************

> > This is the e-mail that I got from Matthew

> > ************************************************************************

> > THIS IS AN URGENT PLEA FOR HELP. An interracial Muslim couple with seven

> > children in San Antonio, Texas, who have already been harassed, falsely

> > arrested, and sexually assaulted by the Sheriff's Office, is now being sued

> > by the state for termination of parental rights based on religious

> > discrimination and retaliation for the sexual assault charges brought

> > against the Sheriff's office. On the first day of the Eid, three of the

> > Webb children were taken from school by the Child Protective Agency on an

> > emergency court order, the first step towards terminating parental rights.

> > The Child Protective Agency is trying to take all of the Webbs' children.

> >

> > This is the second such case involving religious discrimination against a

> > Muslim family in Texas - the first was in Dallas in 1995, which resulted in

> > the removal and subsequent adoption of two Muslim children by a Christian

> > family, who forced the children to convert to Christianity. The basis for

> > the termination of parental rights in San Antonio are unfounded and clearly

> > anti-Muslim. The family is in desperate need of funds for legal

> > representation to protect their rights and have their children returned to

> > them. A minimum of $10,000 is required in the next two weeks for the

> > termination of parental rights hearings alone. This is a landmark case

> > which directly impacts all Muslims living in the US.

> >

> > Please send all donations, payable to Cherrie Webb, to the c/o Matthew

> > Mengerink, 6519 Hart Lane, Austin, TX 78731, Tel. (512)-502-0953.

> >

> > BACKGROUND:

> >

> > Bill and Cherrie Webb and their seven children, aged 3 to 13, moved to San

> > Antonio, TX from Kansas City, MI in August, 1997. Bill Webb is a supervisor

> > at Green Grass Lawn Care and a clerk at Diamond Shamrock Gas Station;

> > Cherrie is a housewife. They are an interracial couple (Bill is white,

> > Cherrie is black), and both converted to Islam in 1994. Bill and Cherrie

> > have one son from their marriage and two sons and four daughters from

> > Cherrie's previous marriage. The two older sons are studying Qur'an in

> > Syria; the four daughters living at home all wear hijab. Because of the

> > interracial marriage and Islamic appearance, the family has been the target

> > of harassment within their neighborhood, and most recently the Sheriff's

> > department that patrols their low-income neighborhood.

> >

> > In December, 1997, based on the testimony of an 11-year-old neighborhood

> > child and under extremely suspicious circumstances, Bill and Cherrie and

> > their two daughters, ages 11 and 13, were all arrested over the course of a

> > few days for charges ranging from burglary to filing a false report. There

> > was no physical evidence in the case, nor proper procedure followed in

> > terms of the reading of rights or the filing of charges. The 11-year-old

> > neighbor who called the police had called 911 eleven times in the past

> > month, and her family had a history of harassment in the neighborhood. Bill

> > and Cherrie Webb were released on bail which depleted all of their savings,

> > leaving them in serious debt and in need for funds for living expenses and

> > legal representation.

> >

> > In addition, when Cherrie Webb was separately arrested, she was driven by

> > the arresting officer named Jackson to a nearby field, sexually molested

> > and told that because the charge against her was filing a false report,

> > that on one would believe her if she reported the sexual assault. Cherrie

> > Webb went on to report the sexual assault and bring charges against the

> > officer and the Sheriff's Department. Shortly thereafter, officers from the

> > Sheriff's department began parking outside the Webb's house regularly to

> > intimidate them. The family has retained a lawyer, and Cherrie's false

> > report charges have since been dismissed. The burglary charges against Bill

> > and the two daughters are still pending.

> >

> > THE WEBB FAMILY CASE

> > Page Two

> >

> > On January 29, 1998, the first day of the Eid, based on extremely

> > suspicious allegations of child abuse, Child Protective Services attempted

> > to remove the Webbs' children from their home, taking three out of the five

> > children directly from school. The basis of the allegations is unclear, and

> > the only certainties are that the state has filed for termination of

> > parental rights, and for some unexplainable reason, are moving under

> > emergency procedures in the case.

> >

> > It appears that religious discrimination and retaliation for the sexual

> > assault charges against the Sheriff's office are the underlying reason for

> > these actions:

> >

> > All of the officers from the Sheriff's department who were previously

> > involved in the family's arrests, with the exception of the one who

> > sexually assaulted Cherrie Webb, were present at the school when the

> > children were taken. They were all laughing and enjoying Cherrie Webb's

> > distress over losing her children, and told her, "You shouldn't be worried

> > about Jackson (the officer that sexually assaulted her), you should be

> > worried about your kids," and" This is what happens when you mess with one

> > of us." When Cherrie frantically asked where her children were, one of the

> > officers smirked and said, "They are already gone...".

> >

> > The social case worker assigned to the investigation, Lisa Soto, was

> > extremely hostile in questioning Cherrie and her 13-year-old daughter,

> > focusing more on their religious beliefs than the child abuse allegations,

> > Soto demanded to know if they were born Muslim, and since they were not,

> > how long they had been Muslims. When Cherrie asked why such questions were

> > relevant, Soto snapped back, "I'm the one asking questions," and refused to

> > respond. Soto went on to ask Cherrie Webb if she "had stopped beating her

> > children yet," a question designed to elicit an admission of guilt whether

> > negative or positive. The daughter was asked why she wore a scarf and what

> > the scarf was called.

> >

> > The 13-year-old daughter was asked leading questions which simultaneously

> > implied she was a victim of oppression and abuse in a Muslim home:

> > "Wouldn't you like to go to a shelter? There you can wear whatever you want

> > (not wear hijab), eat whatever you want (be able to eat pork), and do

> > whatever you want (not be restricted by Muslim rules)." When the daughter

> > hesitated in responding, the case worker told her, "That answer means

> > 'yes'."

> >

> > The daughter was forced to take off her clothes and hijab, and pictures

> > were taken of her body as evidence of child abuse.

> >

> > Bill Webb learned from the case worker that among the allegations against

> > him were: 1) that he hit one of his daughters in the head with a machete,

> > and 2) that he bound his children's hands and feet and threw them against a

> > wall. The same case worker, Lisa Soto, told him that "We know that Muslims

> > beat their wives and children anyway."

> >

> > The Webbs are in dire and urgent need of financial help. At a minimum, they

> > will need approximately $10,000 for legal fees within the next two weeks,

> > which will only cover the cost of handling the termination of parental

> > rights hearings, all of which could begin and conclude in one month's time.

> > Please share this information with all interested parties and send any

> > donations, payable to Cherrie Webb, to the care of:

> >

> > Matthew Mengerink

> > 6519 Hart Lane

> > Austin, TX 78731

> > Tel. (512) 502-0953.

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

>

> _____________________________

> heaba@soya.sos.mcmaster.ca



First and foremost , thank you for sharing with us.

I will pass on this info to Ibrahim Hooper or Nihad Awad of CAIR( Ancha

sent a piece on them today)

Then I am giong to tell the Board of Directors at the MCC(Muslim

Community Center) They will help from the Zakat funds (Inshallah)



By the way even if the couple were not muslims we should all help

because it can happen to any one of us because of colour ,looks or even

your accent when talking.

peace

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 16:53:20 -0500

From: Sailey_Sey <

To: "'Solomon Sylva '" <

"'The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List '" <

Subject: RE: New Member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



King,

You must be really scared of the GHS guys, cos you keep looking for

backup. GHS RULES!!!!!(laugh), just like Husson does over Farmington.

Nice Weekend bro

Sailey

-----Original Message-----

From: Solomon Sylva

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Sent: 2/20/98 9:41 AM

Subject: Re: New Member



Hey Bass,



I agree with you whole heartedly on this GHS issue. I do not think they

can scare us off!!!



Welcome Fatou Jobe and Binta Njie. We look forward to your

contributions.



Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.



Have a nice day.

King





Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:

>

> Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia High

should stop

> trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!

>

> So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L

>

> Regards

Bassss!

> -----Original Message-----

> From: Fatou Jobe <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Date: Friday, February 20, 1998 7:13 PM

> Subject: RE: New Member

>

> >Hello you all,

> > I am also a new member and my name is Fatou Jobe. I am a Saint High

> >School Alumni but I did go to G.H.S. for a year (sixth form). Right

now

> >I am studying Quantity Surveying at Nottingham Trent Univ.

> >Good bye

> >Fatou J

> >

> > -----Original Message-----

> > From: binta njie [SMTP:

> > Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 3:00 AM

> > To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > Subject: New Member

> >

> > Hi GAmbia-lers

> > My name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe.

> >I

> > graduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate student

> >at TIT.

> > Thanks guys.

> >

> > I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extension

> >AOL..how

> > is this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing long

> >distance

> > to get online or what.

> > If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of the

> > taxpayers' money.

> >

> > Please let me know because I should be going home shortly.

> > >

> > >

> > >

> > >

> >

> > _________________________________________________________

> > DO YOU YAHOO!?

> > Get your free @yahoo.com address at

> >



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 14:25:17 -0800 (PST)

From: Makhou Diagne <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



Mrs. Binta Njie -- How are you? I think that now I am the newest

member after you. I am also a graduate student at TIT. Check me out.



Speaking of Tombong, please leave the man alone.



Makh.









_________________________________________________________

DO YOU YAHOO!?

Get your free @yahoo.com address at





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 01:27:16 -0800

From: "m.gassama" <

To:

Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Part 2

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Tosh!

Sorry for not continuing my reply as promised. I was however very busy

plus the fact that my pc was in the shop for some upgrades and I have

not had access to the Internet for some time. However, here it is. I

have decided to resend the first part of the reply which was sent

earlier to give a wholeness to my post. The reason is that it was a

while since I sent it and the second part might not make sense if the

first part has been deleted. To all Gambia-l members who find this an

extra load, my sincere apologies. For those who might not want to reread

the first part, I have separated the two parts. Thanks.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=

---------------

PART 1

Hi Tosh!

Thank you for taking the time despite business pressures to

respond to

my post. I shall try to respond to the points you raised. However, your

remarks such as:



> Your logic reasoning here is almost to cooked up for me to really be ab=

le > to answer to here..



and: =





> or whatever god damn color



etc. are not worth my response simply because I have respect not only

for myself and you but for the rest of the members on this list.

Responding in kind would therefore display disrespect on my part.



(NOTE: The sources quoted in this reply have been acknowlwdged but have

not been properly referenced due to the fact that some are internet

downloads which I have made some time ago and do not have their URLs and

others are photocopies from magazines which I also made earlier but

which lack complete reference information.)



To answer the issues you raised. First, you wrote:



> You are actually misinterpreting me, what I am saying is that the gener=

al

> public did not know about the devestating effects from these types of

> weapons.

> Therefore there would not be any public pressure against using these ki=

nd

> of weapons.



I do not agree with you here. Knowledge of the devastating effects of

such weapons led to the creation of laws long before WW2. Article XXIII

Section A of the Convention with Respect to the Laws and Customs of War

on Land, Laws and Customs of War on Land (Hague, II) ratified by the US

Senate on March 14th. 1902 states: "Besides the prohibitions provided by

special Conventions, it is especially prohibited:

a. To employ poison or poisoned arms;" (International Law on the Bombing

of Civilians).

On September 30, 1938, the League of Nations Assembly unanimously passed

a resolution (Protection of Civilian Populations Against Bombing From

the Air in Case of War) which among other things gave the Bureau of the

Conference for the Reduction and Limitation of Armaments the job of

coming up with an agreement concerning among other things chemical

weapons. The resolution states: "The Assembly ... II. Also takes the

opportunity to reaffirm that the use of chemical or bacterial methods in

the conduct of war is contrary to international law, as recalled more

particularly in the resolution of the General Commission of the

Conference for the Reduction and Limitation of Armaments of July 23rd

1932, and the resolution of the Council of May 14th, 1938."

(International Law on the Bombing of Civilians)



There was of course knowledge of the devastation of weapons of mass

destruction and public knowledge could not have been absent if the

governments discussed and ratified these provisions in their individual

countries.



Second, your wrote:



> Based on this I would rather say that the reason why Japan was bombed =



> and not Europe was that by the time the bombs where dropped =



> the european "enemy" countries had surrendered and only Japan (Asia) wa=

s

> left as the final war-frontier. =





And



> Your strong ideas of how the war stood really baffles me..

> It might be "basically evident" for you today, but how can you be so su=

re

> about how they viewed it 50 years ago?

> =







Here too, I cannot but disagree. According to Mick Hume, "the first

American discussion about possible targets for an atomic attack took

place in May 1943, at a meeting of the high-powered Military Policy

Committee. At that time, a year before the D-Day invasion and two years

before VE-Day, Hitler=B4s Germany was still very much a player in the war=

=2E

Yet the committee=B4s automatic assumption was that Japan was the target.=



General Grove=B4s summary of the meeting records how =B4[t]he point of us=

e

of the first bomb was discussed and the general view appeared to be that

its best point of use would be on a Japanese fleet concentration in the

Harbour of Truk. General Styer suggested Tokyo...=B4." (Hume, Mick (1995)=



"Hiroshima: the White Man=B4s Bomb" Living Marxism issue 81, July/August)=



The decision to bomb Japan was therefore made when Germany was as much a

force in the war as Japan was. Hume further points out British prime

minister Winston Churchill and US president Roosevelt, at a meeting in

September 1944, affirmed the targeting of Japan and there was no mention

in the official summary of the meeting of any possible use against

Germany.

I further put it to you that Japan had offered to surrender

before the

atomic bombs were dropped. According to Dr. Leo Szilard, the

Hungarian-born physicist who helped to convince Roosevelt to launch the

atomic bomb project, "all I knew at that time was that we had won the

war, that Japan had not the ghost of a chance of winning it and that she

must know this." He further said "my point is that violence would not

have been necessary if we had been willing to negotiate. After all,

Japan was suing for peace." (Interview with Dr. Leo Szilard, "President

Truman Did Not Understand", US News and World Report, August 15, 1960,

pp. 68-71) In an Asia Week (August 4, 1995) article, it was stated:

"weeks before the Aug. 6 attack, Tokyo had already offered to talk

peace, but the Allies, keen to immediately dismantle the Japanese war

machine, would accept nothing less than an unconditional

surrender....Since defenseless civilians had been, after much

soul-searching, deemed to be morally acceptable targets, how they were

eventually dispatched - by nitro, napalm or nuclear fission - seemed a

technical point." Dr. Leo Szilard believes that even though Japan would

not have have unconditionally surrendered, if the US had offered Japan

the peace treaty it was offered after the bombs, a negotiated peace

could have been achieved.

According to a report by the American government=B4s Strategic

Bombing

Survey, Japan was on the verge of surrender. The report states: "based

on a detailed investigation of all the facts and supported by the

testimony of surviving Japanese leaders involved, it is the Survey=B4s

opinion that certainly prior to 31 December 1945, and in all probability

prior to 1 November 1945, Japan would have surrendered even if the

atomic bombs had not been dropped, even if Russia had not entered the

war, and even if no invasion had been planned or contemplated." (Living

Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995)

According to Gar Alperovitz, US president Truman=B4s recently

discovered

diary `leaves no doubt that Truman knew the war would end "a year sooner

now" and without an invasion.=B4 (Nation, 10May 1993)

To further put it you that the atomic bombing of Japan was

notnecessary, a TIME Magazine (August 20, 1945) article gives a

description of the near collapse of the Japanese army. It lists among

others that:

a Japanese army of 900, 000 had been reduced by continued withdrawals

south of the Great Wall in China, 150, 000 Japanese were cut off in

Indo-China and Thailand by a probing finger of Chinese columns, 120, 000

Japanese soldiers were counted dead in Burma with the disease-ridden

remnants ready to surrender to Mountbatten, 300, 000 troops, scattered

through the islands of Indonesia and Melanesia and engaged by the

Australians, were just trying to live, 142, 000 troops were bypassed and

withering on the vine in the Philippines, Carolines etc.



Third, you wrote:



> Just to "comfort" you I could perhaps give you the statistics of how ma=

ny =



> "ethnic european"(or even "arian" people..just a joke, DBU) were killed=

by

> their "fellow" Europeans and Americans?? =





I respectfully decline your offer of "comfort" among other things on the

following grounds:

1) I do not need you to comfort me.

2) I am not a racist and would never in any circumstance take comfort in

people, no matter what their colour, being killed. I believe in equal

justice for all peoples of the world including but not limited to white

people. What I am against is the notion of white supremacy.



Fourth, you wrote:



> Actually, I think the meaning was to drop three bombs, but b'cause of

> clouds over one city they only dropped two...



I think you are mixing your facts here. America developed only TWO

atomic bombs during the war. The then American War Secretary, Stimson,

in an article he wrote in Harper=B4s Magazine after Hiroshima, says that

it was impossible to demonstrate the atomic bombs because the US had

only two and if they had demonstrated them and failed, they would have

lost face. (US News & World Report, August 15, 1960) I think that what

you have confused is that when bad weather made it impossible for Major

Charles W. Sweeney to hit his primary target, he had only enough gas to

hit Nagasaki, his second-choice target. (TIME Magazine, August 20, 1945)

It was thus just because of bad luck that Nagasaki was hit. The original

targets for the atomic bombs were: Kyoto, Hiroshima, Yokohama, Kokura

Arsenal and Niigata with the first four being the first choices

(declassified minutes of the second meeting of the Target Committee, Los

Alamos, May 10-11, 1945).



Fifth, on my assertion that the decision to drop the bombs on Japan was

motivated by racist tendencies you replied:



> Simply because when they dropped the bombs on Japan, Berlin was roaming=



> with allied and russian troops..how's that for logic...:-)

> =





I do not buy that "logic". In a letter justifying his decision to bomb

the Japanese cities on 11 August 1945, US president Harry S. Truman

wrote: "the only language [the Japanese] seem to understand is the one

we have been using to bombard them. When you have to deal with a beast

you have to treat him as a beast. It is most regrettable but

nevertheless true". (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995) In

trying to understand the racist tendencies behind the bombing of Japan,

one has to take into consideration the threat Japan represented to the

idea of white supremacy in Asia. Japan=B4s victory over Russia in 1905

made it a force to be reckoned with on the world stage. This plus the

victories that Japan achieved against the Americans, British, French and

Dutch between 1941 and 1943. The loss of prestige plus potential loss

of colonies that this represented prompted Antony Eden, who was to later

become a Tory foreign secretary and prime minister, to emphasise the

importance of "effectively asserting white-race superiority in the Far

East." (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995) A top British

official in China, Sir Frederick Maze, described the conflict as "not

merely Japan against Great Britain" but also "the Orient against the

Occident- the Yellow race against the White race:" (Living Marxism issue

81, July/August 1995) =



Many of the Western leaders so believed in the sub-human nature

of the

Japanese that they believed that Japan wouldn=B4t dare to fight the white=



powers. The British commander-in-chief of the Far East, peering into

Japanese-occupied China from Hong Kong in 1940 described seeing "various

sub-human species dressed in dirty grey uniform, which I was informed

were Japanese soldiers... I cannot believe they would form an

intelligent fighting force". (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995)

Now tell me Torstein if there wasn=B4t the hint of racism in dropping the=



atomic bombs on Japan. You see, Japan posed a threat not only

militarily. It also posed a political challenge to white power that

could release Asian nationalism. As a result the Western powers were

"fighting a race war, in which the enemy had to be not just contained,

but crushed if the white powers were to maintain any authority in Asia."

(Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995) As Churchill bluntly put it,

Asian people were "dirty baboos" and "chinks" in need of a good

thrashing with the "sjambok". (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August

1995)



I=B4ll stop here now because it is getting late and I have to go to work

tomorrow. I=B4ll send the continuation in part 2 around Thursday/Friday

because I=B4ll be very busy tomorrow and Wednesday. Until then, have a

good evening. Thanks.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



PART 2



To conclude my assertion that the bombing of Japan had racial

undertones, here are a few quotes:

-"The target is and was always expected to be Japan." (General Leslie

Groves, director of The Manhattan Project in a memo sent to the then

American Secretary of War, Stimson, on 23 April 1945)

-"The Japanese made the perfect enemy. They had many characteristics

that an American marine could hate. Physically they were small, a

strange colour and, by some standards, unattractive=85 Marines did not

consider that they were killing men. They were wiping out dirty

animals."(Weingartner, J., "Trophies of War: US Troops and the

Mutilation of Japanese War Dead, 1941-45", Pacific Historical Journal,

February 1992.

-"Unless we administer a defeat to Japan in the near future, that nation

will succeed in combining most of the Asiatic peoples against the

whites." (Admiral Leahy, Roosevelt=B4s adviser)

-"Japan should be bombed=85so that the country could not begin to

recuperate for 50 years." The war was "a question of which race was to

survive=85we should kill them before they kill us." (Captain HL Pence, th=

e

US Navy=B4s representative in a top US government committee set up to

discuss the question of how to deal with Japan after the war.)

-Canadian prime minister, Mackenzie King expressed his private relief

that the Bomb had not been used against the "white races" in Europe.

(Times, 3 January 1976)



You wrote:



> I belive the world has a responsebility to control

> countries from obtaining MDW without any public knowledge/acceptance of=

it.



When you say "the world", who do you mean? Do you believe as the

Americans that the West is the only suitable and mature guardian of this

terreible creation? As Truman stated after Hiroshima about the atomic

bomb: "we thank God that it has come to us, instead of to our enemies;

and we pray that He may guide us to use it in His ways and for His

purposes". (Time Magazine, August 20, 1945) Would God have a purpose for

using atomic weapons? But then, America believes that its ways are God=B4=

s

ways or as you put it in an earlier post, it believes that it has a "god

sent" government.

As "A Manifesto Against Militarism" puts it "today everybody =85 appears=



to think that the West has a legitimate right to interfere at will in

the affairs of Africa, Eastern Europe or the Middle East. This arrogant

assumption of moral superiority, the notion that the West must know

what=B4s best for the world, is the most dangerous idea underpinning the

New World Order". (Living Marxism, Issue 49, November 1992) The most

surprising thing is that no one questions the legitimacy of Western

interference. This is the result not only of the West=B4s military,

economic etc. domination, but also of its domination of the world=B4s

media. This arrogance can cause more problems by giving a false sense of

legitimacy especially to some who have other designs. One such example

is Francis Fukuyama who in his The End of History and the Last Man,

argues that NATO could be transformed into a civilised nations=B4 league

and charged with the job of policing the globe (because the UN is not

interventionist enough because of its inclusion of third world states).

He argues, that NATO should be made into a league of civilised nations

"capable of forceful action to protect its collective security from

threats arising from the non-democratic part of the world." (Living

Marxism, Issue 49, November 1992)

Such interventionist attitudes warranted the Pentagon=B4s REGT

(Resurgent/Emergent Global Threat), a 70-page project in which seven

possible future wars were projected which would warrant US intervention.

These include such scenarios as a coup inspired by drug barons in Panama

which would threaten the Panama Canal, a civil war in the Philipines

which would threaten the Americans living there, a North Korean attack

on South Korea etc. as if such drug barons and Philippine guerillas are

the stuff global wars are made of. As Frank Richards notes, "there seems

to be an inverse correlation between the perception of military danger

and the powerlessness of the aggressor. But then the USA has for some

time tended to exercise its force against nations with neglible military

weight." (Frank Richards, "Invasion of the Third World Fanatics", Living

Marxism, Issue 42, April 1992 ) If some Americans are threatened in the

Phillipines, should it warrant American intervention on behalf of the

WORLD? The World or Americans?



You also wrote:



> The US is a bully country with a air of arrogance over it, but it is no=

t

> "above" any international law (and you know it..)



Do I? Or rather, do you?

-Wasn=B4t the US invasion of Grenada illegal?

-Wasn=B4t the bombing of Tripoli illegal?

-Wasn=B4t the US bombing of Iraq for "attempting to kill" George Bush

illegal?

-Wasn=B4t Operation Just Cause, the US attack on Panama and the kidnappin=

g

of Noriega illegal?

-Didn=B4t the US abuse Article 42 of the UN Charter and nullify other

articles such as Articles 46, 47, 51 during the Gulf crisis? This to

justify its unwillingness to find a peaceful solution to the crisis

before embarking on its true mission: the dismantling of the Iraqi war

machine. This cloaking of the UN articles prompted Jordan=B4s King Hussei=

n

to call the Gulf War the "war waged under the cloak of international

legitimacy" in which "the United Nations was prevented from fulfilling

its role." (Gordon Welty, "The Gulf Crisis and the United Nations",

University of Dayton Review, Vol. 21, No. 2, Summer 1991)

-Didn=B4t the US break UN General Assembly Resolution 45/48-J, December 4=

,

1990 (which forbids any military attack against nuclear targets) when

nuclear facilities were among its first targets during the Gulf War?

The list goes on.



You also wrote:



> Why else does it need acceptance from other countries including

> UN security council member The Gambia?



The US does not need acceptance from countries such as Gambia to bomb

Iraq irrespective of Gambia=B4s seat on the Security Council. Even if it

needed it, because of the pressures it can put on The Gambia and other

countries, it would get it. All this shuttling being carried out is just

a stunt. China, Russia and France (permanent members of the Security

Council) vehemently oppose military intervention but the US is saying

that it will attack Iraq anyway. If the US does not heed these

countries=B4 opposition, do you think that The Gambia=B4s opinion matters=

?



Again, you wrote:



> Iraq are in violation of a UN resolution and NOT an

> American resolution.



Do you know how many UN resolutions Israel has breached? Has the UN ever

even thought of enforcing such violations? Even condemning Israel=B4s

blatant violation of UN resolutions is a problem for the US let alone

dreaming of forcefully enforcing the resolutions. A few examples of

Israel breach of UN solutions are:

RES/38/85 =



RES/37/122

RES/36/98. Section 7 of this resolution states: the General Assembly "

requests the Security Council to institute effective enforcement action

against Israel so as to prevent it from endangering international peace

and security by its nuclear-weapon capability". Section 10 states

"further requests the Secretary-General to follow closely Israeli

military activity and to report thereon as appropriate". Has the US

which wants us to believe that it is so concerned about countries

following UN resolutions made any attempt to make Israel follow the UN

resolutions? Of course not. And Israel has been confirmed to have

nuclear weapons. In 1986, after Mordechai Vanunu, a nuclear technician

at Israel=B4s Dimona nuclear plant defected, it was estimated that Israel=



possessed about 200 nuclear warheads. (Carolyn M. Thomas, Nuclear

Imbalance In The Middle East And The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty)

As she noted, "why should Israel be allowed to continue its program

unregulated and maintain an edge over the Arabs while the Arabs are

complying with an international agreement?" Are there any attempts to

force Israel to get rid of those weapons? Isn=B4t Netanyahu just as

fanatical as Saddam Hussein? Isn=B4t he continually raving on about how

dearly Iraq would pay if it attacks Israel making gestures about using

nuclear weapons? Which weapon does Saddam have that Israel does not

have? =



Even South Africa under the Apartheid regime developed nuclear weapons.

The two warheads developed were destroyed just before handing over to

Mandela. Did the UN bomb South Africa to make it destroy its arsenal?

No. It is this hypocrisy and double standards that has characterised the

UN since its Security Council is dominated by self-appointed nations

with permanent membership and veto rights.



You wrote:



> I would caraterizise napalm definitely as a MDW and it is really a sham=

e

> for the US.

> Generally the use of napalm and the Vietnam war is looked upon today as=



> something of the worst the US has done in terms of warfare..Today I don=

't

> think napalm is seen upon even as a potentional weapon to use...because=

of

> its

> MDW classification.



While Saddam was accused of concealing his weapons of mass destruction,

America and its allies openly displayed theirs. Coalition forces dropped

a total of 250, 000 tonnes of bombs in Iraq during the Gulf War. As

noted by P. Walker, "these included napalm, fuel air explosives which

create a gas cloud that blasts a shockwave over 50, 000 square feet

destroying everything in its path, and "daisy-cutters", 15, 000lb bombs

containing gelled slurry explosives. The Iraqis were subjected to an

additional 20-30, 000 tonnes of explosives from artillery shells and

rocket-launchers." (P. Walker, The Myth of Surgical Bombing in the Gulf

War", in R. Clark et al, War Crimes) And Torstein, you thougt napalm was

last used in Vietnam.

The American soldiers even used really crude methods against

surrendering Iraqi troops. Some were buried alive in their trenches.

According to General Anthony Moreno, "what you saw was a bunch of buried

trenches with people=B4s arms and things sticking out of them". (F. Kelly=

,

"War Crimes Against The Iraqi People", War Crimes) Retreating Iraqis

were slaughtered despite George Bush=B4s assurances that they would not b=

e

fired upon. Coalition forces had orders to "find anything that was

moving and take it out." (W. Arkin, D. Durant & M. Cherni, On Impact:

Modern Warfare and The Environment - A Case Study of the Gulf War.) This

even included civilians. You would not see this on CNN, BBC etc. =





You also wrote:



> Hey, that's a nice jump..from MDW to drugs...



This point was meant to demonstrate American hypocrisy. To demonstrate

that America is doing equally or even more horrible things than Gaddafi,

Saddam et al.



Again, you wrote:



> War is war, my friend, and helicopters are not MDW but weapons used

> commonly by any warring country.



Are you basically saying that it is ok to use helicopter gunships in

Mogadishu residential areas? Would you feel the same way if it was Oslo

we were talking about?



You also wrote:



> Your a real hardliner aren't you? Anything said must be twisted into

> something that can be resembled of a "racial notion" as another "profes=

sor"

> here earlier insinuated.

> Have you seen any other respond to my first sentence with the view "whi=

te

> supremacy"?

> =





You have to define "hardliner" for me before I can answer. And I am not

saying that you are a racist. I have seen how time and again you have

argued against racism here on Gambia-l. So I cannot say that you are a

racist by the few words that you wrote. What I am saying is that that is

the typical white supremacy line. Maybe you have like millions of white,

black etc. people swallowed it hook, line and sinker without questioning

it and regurgitate it without realising it.



You wrote:



> MASS DESTRUCTION WEAPONS are MASS-K-I-L-L-E-R-S and MUST be controlled.=





If weapons of mass destruction ought to be controlled or eliminated,

then it should be done by all nations. Nations which have tonnes of

nuclear, chemical, biological etc. weapons do not have any right, moral,

legal etc. to tell others that they should not get those. Given the fact

that they openly use it on others. As long as third world countries are

at a military disadvantage, America and its "boyboys" like Britain will

terrorise the world. As Gordon Welty argues in the case of Iraq, "if

Iraq had achieved nuclear parity with Israel in 1990, say, the United

States would have been unable to visit the savagery of Operation Desert

Storm upon the Iraqi people in 1991. The only defense in the present

imperfect world against having "Assured Destruction" visited by the

United States upon a people is the possibility of "Mutually Assured

Destruction", and this is no less true at the regional level than it is

at the global level". (Welty, Gordon, "The Gulf Crisis and the United

Nations", University of Dayton Review, Vol. 21, No. 2 (Summer 1991).



Finally, you wrote:



> Why don't you skip the moral clasule, and start focusing on what to do =

to

> avoid potentional mass killing. Just a suggestion.



If I have to skip the "moral clasule", then we both have to do so

because from your arguments, I can detect nothing but a moral

standpoint. =





Thanks. Sorry for the length and once again, sorry for not replying

earlier.

Buharry.



------------------------------

Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 16:45:39 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 01bd3e05$d4b17480$1d2585c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitIts good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia High should stoptrying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-LRegards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: Fatou Jobe < Fatou.Jobe@halliburton.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Friday, February 20, 1998 7:13 PMSubject: RE: New Member>Hello you all,> I am also a new member and my name is Fatou Jobe. I am a Saint High>School Alumni but I did go to G.H.S. for a year (sixth form). Right now>I am studying Quantity Surveying at Nottingham Trent Univ.>Good bye>Fatou J> -----Original Message-----> From: binta njie [SMTP: galzdemsugar@yahoo.com > Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 3:00 AM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: New Member> Hi GAmbia-lers> My name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe.>I> graduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate student>at TIT.> Thanks guys.> I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extension>AOL..how> is this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing long>distance> to get online or what.> If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of the> taxpayers' money.> Please let me know because I should be going home shortly.> >> >> >> >> _________________________________________________________> DO YOU YAHOO!?> Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 08:47:18 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: leadership conferenceMessage-ID: < 199802201347.IAA26524@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu Thanks for the for the good work you folks are doing down there. I hope all those in the area will attend.Malanding Jaiteh> From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Mon Feb 16 14:35:24 1998> Date: Mon, 16 Feb 1998 11:32:13 PST> From: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: leadership conference> X-Originating-IP: [207.205.218.131]> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Greetings:> Here is an update on the conference. The past week has been very> promising and productive. A large segment of the D.C. community has> embraced the need for a conference and have begun contributing> significantly to its success. I hope this is reflected in the emerging> format. The principal speakers, facilitators etc. will be posted> shortly. Meanwhile, please send your input and inform others about the> conference.> LatJor> +++++++++++++> LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE> MEETING THE CHALLENGES OF THE 21ST CENTURY> HOWARD UNIVERSITY> BLACKBURN CENTER> 2:30 P.M. - 6:00 P.M.> SATURDAY FEB. 21ST, 1998> You are cordially invited to participate in a Leadership Conference to> define the mission, goals, objectives, and plans for the establishment> of a Global Gambian Association.> CONTEXT> The establishment of such an association is based on the expressed> interest of the gambian community for the development of an integrated> and cohesive community that is self-reliant and productive in:> (a) meeting the economic, socio-cultural and professional needs of> gambians overseas;> (b) making a sustained and valuable contribution to the development of> The Gambia, and> (c) meeting the challenges of the 21st century and their impact on The> Gambia and Gambians.> Currently there exists numerous small organizations addressing diverse> specific needs of the Gambian community. The Global Association would> validate these organizations while seeking to address cross-cutting> needs.> CONFERENCE AGENDA> 1. Registration and Open Space/Open Market Dialogue> 2. Plenary - Challenges of the 21st century> 3. Concurrent sessions (set 1)> 4. Plenary discussion> 5. Concurrent sessions (set 2)> 6. Plenary session> 7. Closure and Next Steps (introduction of:> (a) Policy and Strategic Planning Group> (to compile information, analyze and finalize for action)> (b) Other groups to form to be based on the deliverables from the> Policy and Strategic Planning Group.)> Concurrent sessions> a) The Global Association: Mission, Goals, Guiding Principles,> Membership;> b) Human Resource Development and Management (Education, Training and> Professionalism, Health and Social Protection)> c) Knowledge Generation and Dissemination - Building the Learning> Community> d) Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Development> e) Economic and Financial Management> f) Managing an effective and sustainable Gambian association -> What works, What does not work, What principles to apply,> What structures, How to enhance partnership, commitment and> ownership.> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 09:26:02 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: JOB: Post-Doctoral Position, Forest Dynamics ModellerMessage-ID: < 199802201426.JAA26532@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu ----- Begin Included Message ----->From owner-forgrad-l-outgoing@mtu.edu Fri Feb 20 07:50:38 1998X-Received: MTU Resend v1.3 for forgrad-lX-Authentication-Warning: hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu: Host ffrpc18.ffr [141.219.149.218] claimed to be ffrpc18.ffr.mtu.eduX-Sender: ddreed@141.219.149.237 Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 08:09:47 -0500To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu, From: "David D. Reed" < ddreed@mtu.edu Subject: JOB: Post-Doctoral Position, Forest Dynamics ModellerMime-Version: 1.0>X-Sender: lindner@s8>X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Light Version 3.0.1 (16)>Approved-By: Marcus Lindner < lindner@PIK-POTSDAM.DE >Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 09:41:57 +0100>Reply-To: Marcus Lindner < lindner@pik-potsdam.de >Sender: OWNER-FOREST@LISTSERV.FUNET.FI >From: Marcus Lindner < lindner@pik-potsdam.de >Subject: JOB: Post-Doctoral Position, Forest Dynamics Modeller>To: Multiple recipients of list FOREST < FOREST@LISTSERV.FUNET.FI >enclosed you'll find the ad for a PostDoc job at the Potsdam Institute of>Climate Impact Research (Potsdam, Germany) as published in a recent issue>of "Nature" and in the German newspaper "Die Zeit". I would be grateful if>you could pass this message on to people who might be interested in the job.>Please respond directly to the addresses given below!>Cheers, Marcus Lindner>---------------------------------------------------------------------------->---> THE POTSDAM INSTITUTE FOR CLIMATE IMPACT RESEARCH (PIK)>was founded in 1992 as a government-funded research institute and has a>staff of around 100. Its role is to investigate the causes and impacts of>global environmental change (such as climate change). The principal methods>are interdisciplinary model development and computer simulation.> Post-Doctoral Position, Forest Dynamics Modeller>The Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research is looking for a>scientist to join the group "Global Change Impacts on European Forests">(CHIEF) and to contribute to the development, parameterization, testing and>regional-scale application of a model of forest dynamics. The model treats>both structural and functional aspects of forest ecosystems and is being>developed by an interdisciplinary team.>The successful candidate will have a Ph.D. in Ecology, Environmental>Science, or a related field, and will be experienced with mathematical and>computer modelling of forest ecosystems, preferably gap models and/or>physiologically-based models.>The position is open for a two-year period, starting in early 1998, and may>be prolonged depending on the availability of funding. Further information>on the project can be obtained from the PIK web site>( http://www.pik-potsdam.de/cp/chief ), and from Dr. Harald Bugmann>( bugmann@pik-potsdam.de, Phone: +49-331-2781 144, Fax: +49-331-2781 204) or>Prof. Wolfgang Cramer ( cramer@pik-potsdam.de, Phone: +49-331-288 2521, Fax:>49-331-288 2600).>To apply, send a letter with a statement of research interests, a CV,>copies of relevant publications, and the names (and email addresses) of>three referees to Prof. Dr. H.J. Schellnhuber, Director, Potsdam Institute>for Climate Impact Research, P.O. Box 601203, D-14412 Potsdam, Germany.>Screening starts immediately, and applications are considered until the>position is filled.>---------------------------------------------------------------------------->Dipl. Forstw. Marcus Lindner>Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research>Telegrafenberg, P.O. Box 601203>14412 Potsdam, Germany>Tel.: +49-331-2781 147>Fax : +49-331-2781 204>e-mail: lindner@pik-potsdam.de >--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End Included Message -----------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 14:30:49 GMT0BSTFrom: Musa Sise < sis0909r@uel.ac.uk To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west AfricaMessage-ID: < 34E2DC7137A@bkstud1.uel.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITMailing Manager,My name is Musa Sise and i would like to subscribe on behalf Dr. B.NTouray. His e-mail address is bntouray@compuserve.com YoursBig Moses.------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 09:41:03 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 34ED95FD.1534@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHey Bass,I agree with you whole heartedly on this GHS issue. I do not think theycan scare us off!!!Welcome Fatou Jobe and Binta Njie. We look forward to yourcontributions.Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.Have a nice day.KingBassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:> Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia High should stop> trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!> So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L> Regards Bassss!> -----Original Message-----> From: Fatou Jobe < Fatou.Jobe@halliburton.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Date: Friday, February 20, 1998 7:13 PM> Subject: RE: New Member> >Hello you all,> > I am also a new member and my name is Fatou Jobe. I am a Saint High> >School Alumni but I did go to G.H.S. for a year (sixth form). Right now> >I am studying Quantity Surveying at Nottingham Trent Univ.> >Good bye> >Fatou J> >> > -----Original Message-----> > From: binta njie [SMTP: galzdemsugar@yahoo.com > > Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 3:00 AM> > To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > Subject: New Member> >> > Hi GAmbia-lers> > My name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe.> >I> > graduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate student> >at TIT.> > Thanks guys.> >> > I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extension> >AOL..how> > is this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing long> >distance> > to get online or what.> > If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of the> > taxpayers' money.> >> > Please let me know because I should be going home shortly.> > >> > >> > >> > >> >> > _________________________________________________________> > DO YOU YAHOO!?> > Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com > >------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 09:31:15 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: The Thursday FunniesMessage-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD8B@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainI got a kick out of this one and thought you might, too.Soffie> ----------> From: prc@cleveland.dfas.mil [SMTP: prc@cleveland.dfas.mil > MicroSoft vs. General Motors> At a recent computer expo (COMDEX), Bill Gates reportedly compared the> computer industry with the auto industry and stated "If GM had kept up> with technology like the computer industry has, we would all be> driving> twenty-five dollar cars that got 1000 mi/gal."> Recently General Motors addressed this comment by releasing the> statement "Yes, but would you want your car to crash twice a day?"> 1. Every time they repainted the lines on the road you would have to> buy> a new car.> 2. Occasionally your car would die on the freeway for no reason, and> you> would just accept this, restart and drive on.> 3. Occasionally, executing a maneuver would cause your car to stop and> fail and you would have to re-install the engine. For some strange> reason, you would accept this too.> 4. You could only have one person in the car at a time, unless you> bought "Car95" or "CarNT". But, then you would have to buy more seats.> 5. Macintosh would make a car that was powered by the sun, was> reliable,> five times as fast, twice as easy to drive, but would only run on five> percent of the roads.> 6. The Macintosh car owners would get expensive Microsoft upgrades to> their cars, which would make their cars run much slower.> 7. The oil, gas and alternator warning lights would be replaced by a> single "general car default" warning light.> 8. New seats would force everyone to have the same size butt.> 9. The airbag system would say "are you sure?" before going off.> 10. If you were involved in a crash, you would have no idea what> happened.------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:01:57 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 9802201501.AA46090@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBass and Solomon,Are you two attempting to collaborate?I guess you have noticed that I always welcome theGHS folks and not the SAINTS folks.We are not trying to scare you off but simply remindingyou SAINTS folks that GHS is the best there was,the best there is, and the best there will ever be.Remember, we did manage to balanceeducation with sports, unlike you folks:-))).Is this a fact that you can refute? (laugh)Have a good morning!Regards,Moe S. Jallow> Hey Bass,> I agree with you whole heartedly on this GHS issue. I do not think they> can scare us off!!!> Welcome Fatou Jobe and Binta Njie. We look forward to your> contributions.> Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.> Have a nice day.> King> Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:> >> > Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia High should stop> > trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!> >> > So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L> >> > Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:16:29 -0500From: globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: dekat@itis.com Subject: removal of globexinc from listMessage-ID: < 34ED9E4D.5CA@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitList managersThank you all for the excellent job you have donePlease UNSUBSCRIBE -----------------------------------------I wish to get my mail only at home------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 15:18:35 -0000From: Fatou Jobe < Fatou.Jobe@halliburton.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: New MemberMessage-ID: <43AEA19B4857D111B57600805F193CE26C56D1@LONEXCH002>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"That's a Laugh-----Original Message-----From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu [SMTP: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 3:02 PMTo: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: New MemberBass and Solomon,Are you two attempting to collaborate?I guess you have noticed that I always welcome theGHS folks and not the SAINTS folks.We are not trying to scare you off but simply remindingyou SAINTS folks that GHS is the best there was,the best there is, and the best there will ever be.Remember, we did manage to balanceeducation with sports, unlike you folks:-))).Is this a fact that you can refute? (laugh)Have a good morning!Regards,Moe S. Jallow> Hey Bass,> I agree with you whole heartedly on this GHS issue. I do notthink they> can scare us off!!!> Welcome Fatou Jobe and Binta Njie. We look forward to your> contributions.> Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.> Have a nice day.> King> Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:> >> > Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from GambiaHigh should stop> > trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!> >> > So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L> >> >Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:24:01 -0500 (EST)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: What independence? (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9802201055.A27079-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAlpha, that was a beautiful written, even though sad, poem of truth.It is the truth of our current status, yes, but what does that have to dowith ourcelebration of independence? Isn't our celebration one of freedom, if youwill, from the British? I mean,I'm sure they still control us indirectly but isn't that more of thefault of our leaders? I'm sure if we had better leaders, we wouldn't bein this situation. Actually, what you're saying is like saying thatthe African-Americans shouldn't celebrate or be joyous about the end ofslavery, because they're still "mentally enslaved" (as the currentargument goes). I mean, yes, mental slavery isthe struggle now but shouldn't they celebrate the victory of yesterday(physical slavery)? Iwould like to think that it is the celebration or acknowledgement of ourpast and present victories that gives us the strength to battle thehurdles ahead. Anyway, I haven't read the rest of my mail yet, but I hopethat not too many people feel the same way you do. I mean, I hope theysee that, yes, what you describe is our sad status which requires seriousthinking and actios, BUT, that our current status has nothing to do with ourcelebration of a past victory.Ancha.---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Thu, 19 Feb 1998 12:33:11 + 0100 METFrom: Alpha Robinson < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: GAMBIA-L: ,The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: What independence?Some reflections on independence dayWhat IndependenceWhen after 33 yearsWe are still battling with povertyMaterial povertySpiritual povertyPoverty of willWhat IndependenceWhen after 33 years we own not our mindsOur souls and our bodiesWhat independenceWhen the birth of a childBecomes a source of worryWhen the death of a family memberTriggers cold trickles of rejoiceWhen we rejoice instead of cryingAnd cry instead of rejoicingWhat independenceWhen after 33 yearsMasquerading is a prerequisite for survivalWhen men and women no longer own their conscienceWhen the educated become gagged maimed and sterileAnd intelligence amounts to opportunismWhen justice is murdered in cold bloodWhile we sing dance and rejoiceThe same dancesThe same paradesWhat independenceWhen honesty truthfulness and integrityBecome the enemy of a peopleWhen parents send their children to steal rape and killWhat independenceWhen young people have to leave their motherlandTheir beloved oneUprooted and already defeatedIn search of lifeWhen we fail to provide opportunities for our childrenTo learn grow and liveWhat independenceWhen the cracks on farmers feetThe marks of poverty on our clothes and skinKeep haunting us after 33 yearsWhen we mortgage our souls and future in international marketsWhen we live on the crumbsLeftover by other nationsWhen leaders still play God with the innocentWhen keeping our people ignorantSeems to be our greatest achievementWhat independenceWhen egoism becomes self-righteousWhen the rich and the poor of todayStand at opposite end of the widening valleyWhile the mixture of blood and tears of our very ownMeanders into the common future of destitutionWhat independenceWhen clean potable waterThe most basic requirement of lifeIs a luxury to manyWhen the best curable diseasesClaim their daily quota on our childrenWell before they are bornWhen parents can no longer be proud of their childrenAnd children can no longer be proud of their parentsFor being just and honestSeems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruptionWhat independence are we celebrating?------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:36:11 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII think some of these are new....Isn't Disney World a people trap operated by a mouse?Whose cruel idea was it for the word "lisp" to have an "s" in it?Since light travels faster than sound, isn't that why some people appearbright until you hear them speak?If it's zero degrees outside today and it's supposed to be twice as coldtomorrow, how cold is it going to be?Why do you press harder on a remote-control when you know the batteryis dead?Since Americans throw rice at weddings, do Asians throw hamburgers?Why are they called buildings, when they're already finished? Shouldn'tthey be called builts?Why are they called apartments, when they're all stuck together?Why does sour cream have an expiration date?Why do banks charge you a "non-sufficient funds fee" on money theyalready know you don't have?Why is the alphabet in that order?If the universe is everything, and scientists say that the universe isexpanding, what is it expanding into?If you got into a taxi and the driver started driving backward, wouldthe taxi driver end up owing you money?What would a chair look like if your knees bent the other way?If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to see it, do theother trees make fun of it?Why is a carrot more orange than an orange?When two airplanes almost collide why do they call it a near miss?? Itsounds like a near hit to me!!Do fish get cramps after eating?Why are there 5 syllables in the word "monosyllabic"?Why do they call it the Department of Interior when they are in chargeof everything outdoors?Why do scientists call it research when looking for something new?If vegetarians eat vegetables, what do humanitarians eat?When I erase a word with a pencil, where does it go?Why is it, when a door is open it's ajar, but when a jar is open, it'snot a door?Tell a man that there are 400 billion stars and he'll believe you. Tell himbench has wet paint and he has to touch it.How come Superman could stop bullets with his chest, but always duckedwhen someone threw a gun at him?If "con" is the opposite of "pro," then what is the opposite ofprogress?Why is lemon juice mostly artificial ingredients but dishwashing liquidcontains real lemons?How much deeper would the ocean be if sponges didn't grow in it?Why buy a product that it takes 2000 flushes to get rid of?Why do we wait until a pig is dead to "cure" it?Why do we wash bath towels? Aren't we clean when we use them?Why do we put suits in a garment bag and put garments in a suitcase?Why doesn't glue stick to the inside of the bottle?Do Roman paramedics refer to IV's as "4's"?What do little birdies see when they get knocked unconscious?Why doesn't Tarzan have a beard?If man evolved from monkeys and apes, why do we still have monkeys andapes?Should you trust a stockbroker who's married to a travel agent?Is boneless chicken considered to be an invertebrate?Do married people live longer than single people or does it just SEEMlonger?I went to a bookstore and asked the saleswoman, "Where's the self-helpsection?" She said if she told me, it would defeat the purpose.If all those psychics know the winning lottery numbers, why are they allstill working?Sooner or later, doesn't EVERYONE stop smoking?Isn't the best way to save face to keep the lower part shut?War doesn't determine who's right, just who's left.------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:36:44 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Top Ten Mysteries of Life.... (fwd)Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIITHE TOP TENMYSTERIES OF LIFE1. If it's tourist season, why can't we shoot them?2. If a book about failure doesn't sell, is it a success?3. Why do they sterilize needles for lethal injections?4. If a dwarf escapes from prison, is he still considered at large?5. Why is the word abbreviation so long?6. If you shoot a mime, should you use a silencer?7. Is it true that cannibals don't eat clowns because they taste funny?8. When it rains, why don't sheep shrink?9. What was the best thing before sliced bread?------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:53:52 -0500 (EST)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9802201050.A27079-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThanks Anna!! Those were really good!!! I'm still laughing my head off!!Ancha.---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:36:11 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: GAMBIA-L: ,The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)I think some of these are new....Isn't Disney World a people trap operated by a mouse?Whose cruel idea was it for the word "lisp" to have an "s" in it?Since light travels faster than sound, isn't that why some people appearbright until you hear them speak?If it's zero degrees outside today and it's supposed to be twice as coldtomorrow, how cold is it going to be?Why do you press harder on a remote-control when you know the batteryis dead?Since Americans throw rice at weddings, do Asians throw hamburgers?Why are they called buildings, when they're already finished? Shouldn'tthey be called builts?Why are they called apartments, when they're all stuck together?Why does sour cream have an expiration date?Why do banks charge you a "non-sufficient funds fee" on money theyalready know you don't have?Why is the alphabet in that order?If the universe is everything, and scientists say that the universe isexpanding, what is it expanding into?If you got into a taxi and the driver started driving backward, wouldthe taxi driver end up owing you money?What would a chair look like if your knees bent the other way?If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to see it, do theother trees make fun of it?Why is a carrot more orange than an orange?When two airplanes almost collide why do they call it a near miss?? Itsounds like a near hit to me!!Do fish get cramps after eating?Why are there 5 syllables in the word "monosyllabic"?Why do they call it the Department of Interior when they are in chargeof everything outdoors?Why do scientists call it research when looking for something new?If vegetarians eat vegetables, what do humanitarians eat?When I erase a word with a pencil, where does it go?Why is it, when a door is open it's ajar, but when a jar is open, it'snot a door?Tell a man that there are 400 billion stars and he'll believe you. Tell himbench has wet paint and he has to touch it.How come Superman could stop bullets with his chest, but always duckedwhen someone threw a gun at him?If "con" is the opposite of "pro," then what is the opposite ofprogress?Why is lemon juice mostly artificial ingredients but dishwashing liquidcontains real lemons?How much deeper would the ocean be if sponges didn't grow in it?Why buy a product that it takes 2000 flushes to get rid of?Why do we wait until a pig is dead to "cure" it?Why do we wash bath towels? Aren't we clean when we use them?Why do we put suits in a garment bag and put garments in a suitcase?Why doesn't glue stick to the inside of the bottle?Do Roman paramedics refer to IV's as "4's"?What do little birdies see when they get knocked unconscious?Why doesn't Tarzan have a beard?If man evolved from monkeys and apes, why do we still have monkeys andapes?Should you trust a stockbroker who's married to a travel agent?Is boneless chicken considered to be an invertebrate?Do married people live longer than single people or does it just SEEMlonger?I went to a bookstore and asked the saleswoman, "Where's the self-helpsection?" She said if she told me, it would defeat the purpose.If all those psychics know the winning lottery numbers, why are they allstill working?Sooner or later, doesn't EVERYONE stop smoking?Isn't the best way to save face to keep the lower part shut?War doesn't determine who's right, just who's left.------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:25:56 -0600From: Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: What independence?Message-ID: < 81F3CC6EBB6FD011917800805FC17836C82AD3@panthers.rbvdnr.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainThank you Momodou Camara. As part of the diaspora, I have always feltvery proud whenever one of the African countries achieved it's politicalindependence from colonial rule. However, even here in America wherephysical slavery has been removed for the most part, the mental,emotional, etc... bondage is still prevalent. We have made greatstrides throughout the world but we still have a ways to go! I dobelieve that communication between Africans on the continent and in thediaspora can bring about a unity that will have positive globalimplications for the future.Peace! KerethaJAH bless the tie that binds!> ----------> From: Momodou Camara[SMTP: nijii@hotmail.com > Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 2:16 AM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: What independence?> I am sure Alpha is intelligent enough to argue about his poem but he> did> not mentioned anywhere that he preferred to be still living under> british rule.> We are free to either accept that his statements are facts and we try> in> our daily lives as Gambians to do something to improve them or we> pretend that they do not exist.> Momodou Camara> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 11:38:51 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 34EDB156.23D2@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHey Moe,Thats a good one !!! But I do not agree on GHS to be more balance insports and education than Saints was or is now. Show me some data andfacts, please.Warning !!! "Do not attempt to get the Saints come marching in, it won'tlook good." (Ha,ha,ha,ha) Got you back, my friend!!!Have a good day.PeaceModou Jallow wrote:> Bass and Solomon,> Are you two attempting to collaborate?> I guess you have noticed that I always welcome the> GHS folks and not the SAINTS folks.> We are not trying to scare you off but simply reminding> you SAINTS folks that GHS is the best there was,> the best there is, and the best there will ever be.> Remember, we did manage to balance> education with sports, unlike you folks:-))).> Is this a fact that you can refute? (laugh)> Have a good morning!> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> >> > Hey Bass,> >> > I agree with you whole heartedly on this GHS issue. I do not think they> > can scare us off!!!> >> > Welcome Fatou Jobe and Binta Njie. We look forward to your> > contributions.> >> > Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.> >> > Have a nice day.> > King> >> >> > Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:> > >> > > Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia High should stop> > > trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!> > >> > > So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L> > >> > > Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 11:52:37 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: More things to make you go hmm... (fwd)Message-ID: < 34EDB4D5.5465@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Anna,Definately, reading all of this makes me go humm, humm, humm,.....hummm!That was good. Keep up the good work and balance.PeaceKing SolomonAnna Secka wrote:> I think some of these are new....> Isn't Disney World a people trap operated by a mouse?> Whose cruel idea was it for the word "lisp" to have an "s" in it?> Since light travels faster than sound, isn't that why some people appear> bright until you hear them speak?> If it's zero degrees outside today and it's supposed to be twice as cold> tomorrow, how cold is it going to be?> Why do you press harder on a remote-control when you know the battery> is dead?> Since Americans throw rice at weddings, do Asians throw hamburgers?> Why are they called buildings, when they're already finished? Shouldn't> they be called builts?> Why are they called apartments, when they're all stuck together?> Why does sour cream have an expiration date?> Why do banks charge you a "non-sufficient funds fee" on money they> already know you don't have?> Why is the alphabet in that order?> If the universe is everything, and scientists say that the universe is> expanding, what is it expanding into?> If you got into a taxi and the driver started driving backward, would> the taxi driver end up owing you money?> What would a chair look like if your knees bent the other way?> If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to see it, do the> other trees make fun of it?> Why is a carrot more orange than an orange?> When two airplanes almost collide why do they call it a near miss?? It> sounds like a near hit to me!!> Do fish get cramps after eating?> Why are there 5 syllables in the word "monosyllabic"?> Why do they call it the Department of Interior when they are in charge> of everything outdoors?> Why do scientists call it research when looking for something new?> If vegetarians eat vegetables, what do humanitarians eat?> When I erase a word with a pencil, where does it go?> Why is it, when a door is open it's ajar, but when a jar is open, it's> not a door?> Tell a man that there are 400 billion stars and he'll believe you. Tell him> a> bench has wet paint and he has to touch it.> How come Superman could stop bullets with his chest, but always ducked> when someone threw a gun at him?> If "con" is the opposite of "pro," then what is the opposite of> progress?> Why is lemon juice mostly artificial ingredients but dishwashing liquid> contains real lemons?> How much deeper would the ocean be if sponges didn't grow in it?> Why buy a product that it takes 2000 flushes to get rid of?> Why do we wait until a pig is dead to "cure" it?> Why do we wash bath towels? Aren't we clean when we use them?> Why do we put suits in a garment bag and put garments in a suitcase?> Why doesn't glue stick to the inside of the bottle?> Do Roman paramedics refer to IV's as "4's"?> What do little birdies see when they get knocked unconscious?> Why doesn't Tarzan have a beard?> If man evolved from monkeys and apes, why do we still have monkeys and> apes?> Should you trust a stockbroker who's married to a travel agent?> Is boneless chicken considered to be an invertebrate?> Do married people live longer than single people or does it just SEEM> longer?> I went to a bookstore and asked the saleswoman, "Where's the self-help> section?" She said if she told me, it would defeat the purpose.> If all those psychics know the winning lottery numbers, why are they all> still working?> Sooner or later, doesn't EVERYONE stop smoking?> Isn't the best way to save face to keep the lower part shut?> War doesn't determine who's right, just who's left.------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 17:11:29 GMTFrom: SADAMS < SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Top Ten Mysteries of Life.... (fwd)Message-ID: < 34EF8EC3952@geog.gla.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BIT> Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 10:36:44 -0500 (EST)> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Top Ten Mysteries of Life.... (fwd)> THE TOP TEN> MYSTERIES OF LIFEWhere is the TENTH MYSTERIES OF LIFE??????> 1. If it's tourist season, why can't we shoot them?> 2. If a book about failure doesn't sell, is it a success?> 3. Why do they sterilize needles for lethal injections?> 4. If a dwarf escapes from prison, is he still considered at large?> 5. Why is the word abbreviation so long?> 6. If you shoot a mime, should you use a silencer?> 7. Is it true that cannibals don't eat clowns because they taste funny?> 8. When it rains, why don't sheep shrink?> 9. What was the best thing before sliced bread?Stanley Sebja ADAMS Tel: Direct 0141-330-4780Cartographer, E-mail: sadams@geog.gla.ac.uk CartoGraphics Unit, Fax: 0141-330-4894Dept. of Geography& Topographic Science,University of Glasgow. Member of theGLASGOW, G12 8QQ, SOCIETY OF CARTOGRAPHERSScotland, U.K. & Association of Geographical InformationWeb Site: http://www.geog.gla.ac.uk/~sadams ------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 13:48:23 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: FW: New operating system developed by an Indian!!!!] (fwd)Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY=------------956319996961308456ECFA77Content-Id: This message is in MIME format. The first part should be readable text,while the remaining parts are likely unreadable without MIME-aware tools.Send mail to mime@docserver.cac.washington.edu for more info.--------------956319996961308456ECFA77Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=us-asciiContent-ID: Folks, I find this very interesting! Read on.---------Anna Secka---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 13:33:21 -0500From: Olusola Aluko < olusola@cse.bridgeport.edu To: "' RICHARD_BUFFONE@PRODIGY.NET' " < RICHARD_BUFFONE@PRODIGY.NET >,abrar < abrar@cse.bridgeport.edu >,Ademayo Olumide < olumide@cse.bridgeport.edu >,anna secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu >,"bernard wana..." < bernard@cse.bridgeport.edu >,bola ajiboye < ajiboye@cse.bridgeport.edu >,cheikh fall < cheikh@cse.bridgeport.edu >,dare owolabi < biggie@iwaynet.net Subject: [Fwd: FW: New operating system developed by an Indian!!!!]--------------956319996961308456ECFA77Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822Content-ID: Content-Description:Return-Path: < Ganesh.Nayak@gecapital.com Received: from ns2.ge.com by cse.bridgeport.edu (4.1/SMI-4.1)id AA23069; Fri, 20 Feb 98 13:08:38 ESTReceived: from thomas.ge.com (thomas.ge.com [3.47.28.21])by ns2.ge.com (8.8.7/8.8.6) with ESMTP id NAA27848for < olusola@cse.bridgeport.edu >; Fri, 20 Feb 1998 13:08:34 -0500 (EST)Received: from sta02xbmailge.gemail.ge.com ([3.159.8.21])by thomas.ge.com (8.8.7/8.8.7) with ESMTP id NAA13646for < olusola@cse.bridgeport.edu >; Fri, 20 Feb 1998 13:08:33 -0500 (EST)Received: by STA02XBMAILGE with Internet Mail Service (5.0.1458.49)id ; Fri, 20 Feb 1998 13:09:44 -0500Message-Id: <5C6EDD5045E5D011882300805FBE6C130146A910@STA01XBMAILGE>From: "Nayak, Ganesh (CAP, ECG)" < Ganesh.Nayak@gecapital.com To: Rakesh < Rakesh_Balakrishnan@mortgage.ge.com >,Ravi Acharya ravia@sosuser.com >,abhijeet mhatare < Abhijeet_Mhatre@japan.ml.com >,anurag < anurag_uppal@exposoft.COM >,Asad Khan asadulla_khan@hotmail.com >,Dhannappa Dhanaraj.Thekicayil@gecapital.com >,Mattigunta Narayana manaraya@cisco.com >,Olusola < olusola@cse.bridgeport.edu >, Richard_buffone@prodigy.net, Sameer Ranade < Sameer.Ranade@gecapital.com >,"'Shailendra Pendse (E-mail)'" < shailendra_pendse@merck.com >,Shantanu Wadodkar < shantanuw@pune.tcs.co.in >,Subhan subhan_dandekar@hotmail.com >,Utpal < ushah@netmail3.mnet.uswest.com >,Varadarajan < vraghava@GE-Harris.COM Subject: FW: New operating system developed by an Indian!!!!Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 13:09:41 -0500X-Priority: 3X-Mailer: Internet Mail Service (5.0.1458.49)> -----Original Message-----> From: Paranjpe, Mandar (CAP, RFS)> Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 11:43 AM> To: Bala Ramesh; Ganesh Nayak; Gupta Ruchin; Kanchan Mukesh; Mukherjee> Subrata; Reddy Ravindra; S Venkateswaran; Selvan Palani; Shivkumar Saluja;> Srinivasan Rajagopal> Subject: FW: New operating system developed by an Indian!!!!> Hello Friends,> Here is some news about indian achievement. Aren't we proud> citizens...> _______________________________________________________________> Ramlal Bhagat, a XII std. student from Haryana,> has developed a 32-bit operating system> demonstrated to be far superior to any of the> desktop operating systems in the market today.> The program has been named "O-Yes".O-Yes provides> operating system services on any pentium-based> personal computer (PC) and does not require MS-DOS> as a base operating system. The operating system's> capabilities were demonstrated in a student> convention at the Indian Institute of Technology> (IIT), NewDelhi. HCL, Ltd. conducted benchmarks on the system and> published results which are partly reported here:> O-Yes is 34% faster than Microsoft's Windows 95 on> similar hardware.> It is 29% faster than IBM's OS/2.> O-Yes loads 54% quicker than Windows 95 orOS/2.> O-Yes has a customizable, user-friendlygraphaphical User> Interface (GUI) in which every program can beaccessed with a> maximum of two button clicks.> The operating system provides plug n play capability with numerous> hardware devices. It has a superior memory management function.> The operating system is compatible with Windows 95 andWindows> NT 4.0.> HCL, Ltd. has offered an unknown amount to Ramlal> Bhagat for purchasing the rights to the software.> Ramlal Bhagat, described as "quiet and> philosophical" by his peers, was not available for> comment. Suresh Reddy, spokesman for HCL Ltd.,> said "this is the operating system that the world> has been waiting for". On HCL's move to purchase> the rights to the software, he said "We are here> to ensure that Mr. Ramlal gets fair recognition> and compensation for his innovation. HCL Ltd. can provide him a firm> launchpad> to market the software globally".> Is this the beginning of the end of the BillGates' monopoly ? Lets> see...> send this to as many of your friends and relatives as possible> so that when the product hits the market it will be appreciated by> every one give a great hand to the great indian family of talents.--------------956319996961308456ECFA77--------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 13:55:25 -0500From: "Mambuna Bojang" < mbojang@mail.transy.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: African Nations Cup -UpdateMessage-ID: < 34EDD19C.9902FBF@mail.transy.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMoe;I like your comments. The Nations cup has indeed become more and moreunpredictable. I was dumb founded to read that Ghana, one of my favorites,is out. Congo's coach has said it best - "its anyone's guess now". However,if Morroco wins South Africa they will win it all, but if South Africa winsthen watch for Tunisia to win it all. If South Africa can manouver to getthe ball to Ajax offensive weapon, Benni, he will be a major threat to theMorrocan defense. Egypt Vs Ivory Coast is going to be a war. I would loveto hear Ivory Coast winning, but I can't predict. I played soccer lastweekend with an Ivorian and an Egyptian. It was interesting that theIvorian was on my side and we lost the Egyptian's side by a lone goal.Jokingly, the Egyptian said to the Ivorian that "if Ivory Coast meet withEgypt in the quater finals, the score will be lone goal for Egypt". Alittle superstitious here, but I will have to call both of them as soon asI get the results. Cameroon is obviously missing Miller's killer andpowerful offensive tactics; they are in a process of rebuilding the teamand do not be suprised to see them in the finals.Pa-Mambuna, the Bluegrass stateModou Jallow wrote:> Soccer fans,> I am really getting into this ANC competition stuff.> My comments are enclosed in braces [[ .... ]]> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ***********************************************************************> OUAGADOUGOU, Feb 19 (AFP) - The African Nations Cup is wide open> as the competition enters the quarter-final stages with four World> Cup finalists -- Cameroon, Morocco, South African and Tunisia -- in> contention.> [[ Cameroon is not what it used to be when Miller was the> offense but they still have a little of that touch of> the golden years (WC '86 & '90). However, they are my> less favorite to win the cup, of the four above. ]]> Only Nigeria, Africa's fifth entrant for France '98, are missing> after being suspended by the African Confederation (CAF) for not> competing in the last finals in South Africa.> Congo DR coach Pierre Kalala put it succinctly.> "At this stage of the competition, all the teams have earned> their places," he said. "There are no easy matches in the> quarter-finals and it's anybody's guess who will win."> Congo DR, the surprise package of the tournament along with> hosts Burkina Faso, play the opening quarter-final against Cameroon> on Friday (1600 GMT) in Burkina Faso's second city Bobo-Dioulasso,> in the south west of the country.> [[ Congo has really been the surprise team of the tournament. Now> let's see if they can play with Cameroon the way they did with> other teams. Burkina Faso, on the other hand, are playing host;> their qualification didn't surprise me a bit. ]]> [...]> The last quarter-final, perhaps the most eagerly-awaited, is the> South Africa v Morocco clash on Sunday (1600 GMT) in Ouagadougou's> Municipal stadium.> South Africa, despite just two days to prepare for this event> after most of their players joined the squad late from Europe, had a> resounding 4-1 win over Namibia in their last group match.> [[ This could have been the final match! SA's defense> will have a lot of work to do overcoming the> Moroccan offense. If SA can hold to the end, they may win> this match by upset. However, I still favor the Moroccans> by a margin of 3:1. ]]> Ajax striker Benni McCarthy scored all four goals in that match> to blow the fresh air of success through the squad after> disappointing opening draws against Angola and Ivory Coast.> [[ One more reason why Ajax has the best talented young> players in Europe, in my opinion. The recruiters go out> and find young players for less money, who are then> nortured to fulfill the desirable calibre of soccer. ]]> -----------------------> Source:> Agence France-Presse (AFP)------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 14:49:53 -0400 (AST)From: "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.980220144916.248620A-100000@is2.dal.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIITell Them Moe!!On Fri, 20 Feb 1998, Modou Jallow wrote:> Bass and Solomon,> Are you two attempting to collaborate?> I guess you have noticed that I always welcome the> GHS folks and not the SAINTS folks.> We are not trying to scare you off but simply reminding> you SAINTS folks that GHS is the best there was,> the best there is, and the best there will ever be.> Remember, we did manage to balance> education with sports, unlike you folks:-))).> Is this a fact that you can refute? (laugh)> Have a good morning!> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow@$@$@$@$@$@$@%@% @%@%@%@%@%@% @%@% @%@%@%@% @%@% @%@% @%@%@%@%@%@% @%@% @%@% @%@%@%@%@$@$@$@$@$@$ @%@% @%@% @%@% @%@%------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 14:30:05 -0500 (EST)From: "Y. Bala-gaye" < balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: MMN: CAIR-NET: "Foreign Terrorists in America"/Honda/Nashville (10K) (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.980220142944.11313C-100000@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 17 Feb 1998 13:29:18 -0500 (EST)From: Nael Barakat < barakat@immrc.eng.mcmaster.ca To: McMaster U Muslim Student Association < mmn@msa.inforamp.net Subject: MMN: CAIR-NET: "Foreign Terrorists in America"/Honda/Nashville (10K) (fwd)=========================================================================Nael Barakat Hamilton, OntarioPh. D. Student Canada L8S 4L7McMaster University Voice :(905) 525-9140,Dept. of Mechanical Eng. x: 22066IMMRC, JHE - 313 Barakat @ immrc.mcmaster.ca-------------------------------------------------------------------------*** >>> ! To Iterate is Human .. To Automate is Divine ! <<< ***=========================================================================---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 12:08:01 -0600 (CST)From: CAIR < cair1@ix.netcom.com Reply-To: CAIR-NET@ari.ari.net To: cair-net@ari.net Subject: CAIR-NET: "Foreign Terrorists in America"/Honda/Nashville (10K)In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the MercifulCAIR Action AlertCouncil on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Alert #1621050 17th St., N.W., Suite 490Washington, D.C., 20036Tel: 202-659-CAIR (2247)Fax: 202-659-2254E-Mail: cair1@ix.netcom.com URL: http://www.cair-net.org SENATE HEARING ON "FOREIGN TERRORISTS IN AMERICA"(WASHINGTON, DC - 2/11/98) On February 24, the SenateSubcommittee on Technology, Terrorism and GovernmentInformation will hold a hearing on "Foreign Terrorists inAmerica: Five Years After the World Trade Center Bombing."Subcommittee members are scheduled to hear from federal lawenforcement officials as well as from "representatives ofthe private sector."Because past hearings of this type have featured Muslimbashers like Steven Emerson, CAIR contacted the subcommitteeto express American Muslim concerns about the need for anaccurate and balanced presentation. While not revealing thenames of invited speakers, subcommittee staff offeredassurances that they sought out those, including Muslims,who would offer a factual presentation. One subcommitteerepresentative said he was trying to avoid a hearing thatindicates "Islam equals terrorism and threat."Despite these assurances, CAIR is concerned that theAmerican Muslim community be accurately and objectivelyportrayed. "In the past, these types of hearings have beenused as vehicles to bash Islam and Muslims. We hope thatwill not happen in this hearing," said CAIR ExecutiveDirector Nihad Awad. Awad added that previous hearings haveresulted in laws and policies such as the use of secretevidence to deport aliens, exclusion of aliens based on meremembership in disfavored groups, wiretapping withoutevidence of criminal activity, and airline passenger"profiling."IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUESTED: (As always, be FIRM, but POLITE.Hostile responses can and WILL be used against the Muslimcommunity.)The hearing will take place February 24, at 10 a.m. in theDirksen Senate Office Building Room 226. Senator Jon Kyl ofArizona is the subcommittee chairman. Other members includeSen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Sen. Arlen Specter (R-PA), Sen.Fred Thompson (R-TN), Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA), Sen.Joseph Biden, Jr. (D-DE), and Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL).1) Those who reside in the states of subcommittee membersshould contact their elected representatives directly byphone (call the Capitol Switchboard at 202-224-3121), fax ore-mail ( http://www.senate.gov/~judiciary/terrtest.htm ). Askfor the person in the senator's office who is dealing withthis hearing.2) Everyone should call, fax or e-mail the subcommitteechairman to request a factual, balanced and objectivehearing: Senator Jon Kyl, Chairman, U.S. Senate Committee onthe Judiciary, Subcommittee on Terrorism, Technology, andGovernment Information, Room SH-325, Hart Senate OfficeBuilding, Washington, D.C. 20510 TEL: (202) 224-6791 FAX(202) 228-0542 E-MAIL: info@kyl.senate.gov Sen. Kyl's Arizona office: 2200 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 120,Phoenix, AZ, 85016. TEL: (602) 840-18913) Attend the hearing if you live in the Washington, D.C.,area.-----GOOD NEWS - HONDA ALLOWS JUMAH PRAYERAlhamdulillah, Honda of America Manufacturing, Inc.(NYSE:HMC) has agreed to reinstate a Muslim woman who hadbeen suspended for attending Jumah prayers. The employee, anengineer at the automobile manufacturer's Anna, Ohio, engineplant, reported that when her supervisor denied a request togo to Jumah, she began attending secretly on her break whilecoming to work early or staying late to make up missed work.When her supervisors learned she had been attending theprayer, she was suspended without pay for "disobeyinginstructions" and "leaving the premises withoutauthorization." After being contacted by CAIR, companyofficials met with the employee and then agreed to thereinstatement and accommodation. She will also becompensated for time missed.-----NASHVILLE SCHOOLS RESOLVE COMPLAINTCAIR has announced the resolution of a religiousdiscrimination complaint by a female Muslim student againstthe Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools. The woman, arefugee from Somalia and an English as a Second Language(ESL) student, alleged that her teacher demanded she removeher religiously-mandated head scarf and also participate indancing and singing activities at the school. When thestudent refused on the grounds that these activities wouldviolate her religious beliefs, her instructor allegedly toldher not to return to class.After being contacted by CAIR, school officials said thestudent would receive a letter of apology asking her toreturn to class. It was also agreed that school officialsand the Nashville Department of Human Services would meet todiscuss ways of training teachers to be more sensitive tothe various cultural practices of the adult educationprogram's increasingly diverse student body. CAIR suppliedschool officials with copies of "An Educator's Guide toIslamic Religious Practices." The guide is available for $5(including S/H) by contacting CAIR's publication departmentby phone, mail or e-mail.-----Each CAIR Action Alert costs CAIR about $1,000. Pleasedonate generously.- PLEASE COPY, POST AND DISTRIBUTE -----------STEVEN EMERSON IN HIS OWN WORDSON THE ALLEGED PLOT TO BOMB NEW YORK CITY SUBWAYS"The US has become occupied fundamentalist territory." (TheJerusalem Post, August 8, 1997, p. 9)ON THE DOWNING OF TWA FLIGHT 800Reuters news service quotes Emerson as saying he is"confident that a bomb brought down the plane." Emersonwent on to say that the crash could be a plot by "thepermanent floating (Islamic) militant international."(Reuters, July 31, 1996)I have no doubt whatsoever, at this point, that it was abomb that brought down TWA Flight 800 - not a missile, but abomb..." (CNBC, RIVERA LIVE, August 23, 1996)ON THE OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING"This (the bombing) was done with the intent to inflict asmany casualties as possible. That is a Middle Easterntrait." (CBS News, April 19, 1995)"Oklahoma City, I can tell you, is probably considered oneof the largest centers of Islamic radical activity outsidethe Middle East." (CBS News, April 19, 1995)ON ISLAMIn The Jewish Monthly (March 1995), Emerson wrote, "Thelevel of vitriol against Jews and Christianity withincontemporary Islam [Note he did not say "radical Islamicfundamentalism."], unfortunately, is something that we arenot totally cognizant of...We don't want to accept itbecause to do so would be to acknowledge that (Islam)..sanctions genocide, planned genocide, as part of itsreligious doctrine."He added that "Unfortunately, nearly all (emphasis added) ofthe Islamic organizations in the United States that definethemselves as religiously or culturally Muslim in characterhave, today, been totally captured or dominated by radicalfundamentalist elements..."-----WHAT OTHERS SAY ABOUT STEVEN EMERSON'S WORK"There's more than a little bigotry in Emerson's obsessionwith Muslim terrorists." (EXTRA!, July/August 1995)The Washington Post called Emerson a "pro-Israel researcherand author." Aug. 8, 1995The Jerusalem Post said Emerson has "close ties to Israeliintelligence." Sept. 17, 1994Professor Jack Shaheen, author of "The TV Arab"In a commentary on "Jihad in America" in the St. LouisPost-Dispatch, he said: "'Jihad' is perilous television,pandering to stereotypes that feed collective hatreds."Investigative Reporter Robert Friedman"For the first forty-eight hours (after the Oklahoma Citybombing), Emerson was a fixture on radio and TV, wagingjihad on Islam." (The Nation, May 15, 1995)The New York Times Book ReviewSaid Emerson's 1991 book Terrorist was "marred by factualerrors...that betray an unfamiliarity with the Middle Eastand a pervasive anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian bias."(5/19/91)Security expert Vincent Cannistraro called Emerson"dishonest" and "Joseph McCarthy-like." Forward, 1/26/96Terrorism Expert Tony CooperDuring a televised panel discussion on the Dallas PBSaffiliate following the airing of "Jihad in America," Coopercalled Emerson's PBS program "propaganda" and said Emersonwas a "stranger to the truth."Journalist Jane Hunter"There are thousands of ax-grinders in journalism, pushingtantalizing stories with few verifiable facts. Most collectrejection slips, but Steven Emerson finds one respectablemedia outlet after another for his work, which is sometimesnimble in its treatment of facts, often credulous ofintelligence sources, and almost invariably supportive ofthe Israeli government." (EXTRA!, October/November 1992)Arthur Lowrie, Adjunct Professor of International Studies atthe University of South Florida"Emerson's two main themes were that an 'IslamicInternationale' exists and is directing an anti-Westernterror campaign and that a network of Islamic terroristcells exists throughout the United States. He failed toprovide any hard evidence for either allegation." (MiddleEast Policy, 1995)--_________________________________________________________________________ _____ _____ Council on American-Islamic Relations/ ____| /\ |_ _| __ \ 1050 17th Street N.W., Suite 490| | / \ | | | |__) | Washington, D.C. 20036| | / /\ \ | | | _ / Tel: (202) 659-CAIR (2247)| |____ / ____ \ _| |_| | \ \ Fax: (202) 659-2254\_____/_/ \_\_____|_| \_\ E-mail: cair1@ix.netcom.com URL: http://www.cair-net.org To join CAIR-NET, CAIR's read-only mailing list: Send "subscribecair-net" in the body of a message to majordomo@ari.net _________________________________________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 14:40:54 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RE. WHAT INDEPENDENCEMessage-ID: < 34EDDC46.5484@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitOmarWhat you mean in your last statements to me? I do not understand it atall. Please make clear to me.I believe anger is a strong feeling of displeasure, an intence emotionalstate of displeasure. Anger - the most general term, names the reactionbut in itself conveys nothing about intensity or justification ormanifestation of the emotional state.Help me understanding you better. I don't get it.PeaceKing Solomon OmarSheik.Saho@ulleval.oslohelse.telemax.no wrote:> KING wrote:‘ This was well thought and written poem for anyone to read.> Unfortunately what I sense in this is a very angry mind that has so much anger built> up in for years and years before’.> My brother why the anxiety Anger is to cry, feel sorry, angry, bitter, sympathetic> and friendly.> Si kaira> Omar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 22:12:28 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 01bd3e33$7e88f140$LocalHost@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitking Wrote:-Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.**********************************************************************************************King,I am glad you've come to defend the honour of our venerablelearning instituition.And don't mind Mr.Jallow,Saints is Gambia'sfinest.Okay,maybe they are good in Basketball,but we are better at football.So,let us not be scared of them! But in the mean time,keep up the good workdown there!Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 15:10:57 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: hghanim@erols.com Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Respect for TIME by third world folks!!!!!!!Message-ID: < 34EDE350.3FD4@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHabibThis is a very interesting issue. I lack of respect for time on some ofus. Some do not care about other peoples' time and schedules, but theirown. Some of us do not good organizational skills to make good use ofour time.Most on the list had been into either one or numerous events where timewas very important to get it under way, but never materialize.Hopefully, some would want to share some of their experiences.Peaceful weekend fellows!King Solomon globexinc@erols.com wrote:> I would like to divert to a subject that is a problem amongst us but> instead of looking at this common fault in a negetive way , I want to> open the floor to this issue for constructive debate and sussestions.> WHAT CAN WE DO TO SOLVE THIS PROBLEM ?> Why are we hours late(including myself) when we are attending our> funtions?? even for weddings,funerals,or even classes??> Is it in our blood ?? or it it just lack of respect for each other?> Dr Lamin Mbye last weekend touched on this issue and mentioned the> importance of praying on time should also reflect on our daily routines> ( God prevers us to pray together and on time also)> SO your opinions please and hopefully we will all learn from sharing.> Habib Diab-Ghanim------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 15:46:48 -0500 (EST)From: "Y. Bala-gaye" < balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: MMN: Hamza Yusuf on TV, Truth, and Technomania (The Message) (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.980220154611.11313H-100000@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 22:54:26 -0500 (EST)From: Nader Mumtaz < mumtazni@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA To: mmn@msa.inforamp.net Subject: MMN: Hamza Yusuf on TV, Truth, and Technomania (The Message) (fwd)---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 15:16:21 +0000From: BICNews < afifi@iol.ie To: BICNews < BICNews@MailingList.net Subject: Hamza Yusuf on TV, Truth, and Technomania (The Message)NOTE: Please do not reply to BICNews unless submitting an Article*Responses should be directed to BICNews < afifi@iol.ie >*(re-run)June issue of "The Message" MagazineHamza Yusuf on TV, Truth, and Technomania--This interview of Imam Hamza Yusuf was conducted in Calgary, Alberta duringIslamic Awareness Week organized by the Muslim Students' Association (MSA)of the University of Calgary. The interviewer was Sr. Randa Hammadieh. Itwas compiled by Sr. Randa and Br. Ibrahim Danial.--RANDA HAMMADIEH: In your travels in the Muslim world, what culturalpractices did you notice that struck you as being different from those ofthe West?HAMZA YUSUF: In the West, there is a strong separation between young andold. In Muslim tradition, on the other hand, youth continues until the ageof 40. This is the idea of "shababiya." In the Western civilization, theidea of adolescence is purely a social construct. The generation gap in theStates isn't necessarily universal to all cultures although the US is doinga good job of exporting their monoculture all over the world. This happensbecause people are being exposed to the television and movies of thedominant culture. So you will see US cultural phenomena now all over theworld.RH: What are your thoughts on Muslim youth and public education of today?HY: I think modern school is a negative experience. I believe you can learnmore out of school than in it. There is now a universal education system,whether you are in an Arab country, China or somewhere else. This universaleducation is only going to vary according to the political atmosphere ofthe given country. For example, in Iraq, the indoctrination is probablymore obvious whereas in the US it is just more subtle. School is anartificial construct to socialize individuals into a group identity. Thewhole idea of a "school of fish" is that everyone swims together whereastraditional Islamic education was completely individualized. What it didwas give people all those tools (in the West called "liberal arts") such asgrammar, rhetoric, and logic, through which people could actually think anduse their brains.In public high schools, you are not given tools, you are given informationand data. In fact, a metaphor that is used in education today is thatyou're basically a hard drive that needs to be written with a givensoftware. You will then fulfill whatever are the social needs of thesociety. Schooling today is designed only to matriculate people into thelogic of the system itself. Then people end up in meaningless jobs doingmeaningless work, and never really think about what type of society they'recontributing to.RH: If there was one thing in your travels in the Muslim world that left adistinctive impression upon you, what would it be?HY: What a horrific condition the Muslim countries are in! The Muslim worldis now like a rape victim. Colonization was like the raping trauma, and theMuslim world has never been able to get up and go on with life. The defeatof the Muslim world in its entirety by European powers, who for centurieswere seen as backward and barbaric, has had really devastating effects.Now in the Muslim world, Muslims seem to dress in pale imitation of Westernpeople. Some look like caricatures of Western people. This is indicative ofthe state of some Muslims who aren't very inspiring anymore. The wholeworld once looked up to the Muslims as models.RH: What do you say to Muslims who seem to glorify the past when they wereat their peak?HY: This is all pathetic nostalgia for returning to the glory of the pastand its romanticism. The past has nothing to do with us. That was them. Weare a whole other people. It's not our past, it was their present. Now it'sover. That's why the Quran has this concept of letting go of your fathers,and not being proud of your fathers because they are not you! You have tocreate your own future. Don't be like an old war veteran. However, it isimportant to have some historical continuity because the Qur'an says "Lookat the people who went before" as the way of learning lessons.One thing that is wrong with some modern Muslim mentality is the idea of"if we do what they did, we will be glorious." Someone asked me, "How canwe get an empire back?" There is this idea that Islam is all about glory.No! It's like you exercise to maintain your health, but the exercise is notyour goal. It's just the means to achieve your goal. In the same way thatif you seek the contentment of Allah, one of the side effects of that isthat Allah elevates you and gives you "tamkeen," but that is not the goal.It's just a side effect.Now you don't hear people talk about Allah very much, just about Islam. TheQuran says, "To your Lord is your goal." The path of coming to know Godresults in victory because of your struggling for truth. One of the thingsabout sincerely struggling for truth is that Allah gives you victory by thenature of the struggle. It follows that by the nature of the struggleitself, you gain worldly success. You see, worldly success has nothing todo with the intentions. Because if those are your intentions, then you willnever gain worldly success. In fact, Allah will give the "kafiroon" successover you. If the people of truth are not seeking truth, but instead thebenefits of truth (merely the side effects), then they will never achievethem.RH: Then how should Muslims look at life?HY: Life is mundane. Life is praying, getting up for Fajr and day-to-daychores. All this "glory" some aspire to is just an abstract in the mind.And the reality of it is even the kings of the past had to get up in themorning and go through daily routines. Life is by its nature perfunctoryand Islam is just to harmonize it, put it into perspective, and make itsgoals dignified goals, instead of low, worldly goals.RH: Now that you are residing in the US you must have had some exposure tothe technological hegemony occurring. How do you view this in the light ofIslam?HY: Modern technology is just an example of when people's goals are totallydistorted. Modern technology arose out of very strong corporate interestsin creating the massification of society where everybody needs a TV or astereo. This doesn't mean that Islam is against technology. Technology, byits nature, is everything that humans produce. And by our nature we do makethings. Islamic technology would be very humane. To serve people as opposedto the opposite.Muslims do not believe in progress. Progress is completely antithetical tothe Islamic doctrine. Muslims believe that human society reached itspinnacle in Medina in the 7th century. This is the best society that hasever existed. The verse which says "Today We have completed yourReligion..." made Umar (ra) weep because he realized that nothing is evercompleted except that it begins to decrease.If the goal of life is to establish Deen, then that is the highest progressthat humans can achieve and therefore all this modern technological madnessis an exteriorization of the human impulse to know. Because we have becomesuch gross materialists, all of our intellectual and spiritual endeavorshave been completely centered and focused on the outward, the "Dhahir" andthe inside has been completely forgotten. Now there is even a massiveinterest in how we can preserve this life here, manifested by studies incryonics, genetic engineering and cloning.RH: So would you say human beings tend to serve modern technology ratherthan it serving us?HY: Yes. Modern technology dehumanizes by its nature, because it is basedon massification (a computer in every home). Everyone is reduced to sittingaround looking at blinking cathode rays on a screen. There is no humanexchange anymore; people just send e-mail. People get nervous if you starttalking like this because most Muslims are really embarrassed by thesimplicity of the Prophet's (pbuh) life. Many don't want to admit that helived in a house devoid of furniture; that he sewed his own shoes andcollected firewood. The Prophet (pbuh) wasn't interested in improving thataspect of his life.Improving ones standard of living has become an idol whereas I think Islamlowers your standard of living. You become content with less. When theProphet's (pbuh) wife put a cushion in his bed he got upset. He consciouslylowered his standard of living.The truth is the whole world can't support a bunch of consumers. Westerntechnology is based on the exploitation of the other 90 percent of theworld. All our wonderful technological achievements are based on the restof the world living in abject poverty. Through enjoying the fruits ofWestern technology, we are in fact participating in the destruction ofindigenous cultures all over the world and the impoverishment of thosepeople.RH: What are your thoughts on the teenage phenomenon and its significancetoday?HY: It's an artificial construct intended to sell rap, $100 basketballshoes and $80 jeans. It's an invention of consumer society that doesn'texist in traditional Islamic or Western cultures. People should be donewith school by the time they're 15. In traditional European societies,those who studied had their bachelors by the age of 14 and were teaching at18 at Cambridge and Oxford. This is documented. Spending 12 years in schoolis an artificial construct designed to occupy time-space in which thesociety really doesn't have the ability to allow these people to enter theworkforce because it is saturated.Teenage phenomenon destroys human society. Historically, agrarian-basedsocieties (which the majority of Muslim countries are) view community asabsolutely essential for survival, whereas in industrial societiescommunity is a luxury.A sickness of some Muslims today is that they've gotten into the whole ageissue. Much like racism and sexism, it's identifying people withquantitative measurements. We don't know how old many of the sahabi were.It wasn't an obsession. In fact, the Prophet (pbuh) tried to break thejahali concept by putting Osama ibn Zaid as the head of an army when he wasonly 17. Age in Islam is about having gray hair and not having gray hair.If you don't have gray hair you're called a "shabaab" and you're supposedto respect people with gray hair. If you have gray hair you're called"sheikh" and you're supposed to have mercy and compassion on those whodon't have gray hairs. That is a much healthier way of looking at it. InIslamic knowledge, we knew Ibn Malik was considered a sheikh whichliterally means "old man" when he was 17 years old. Islam doesn't box youinto a category. Age is about where you are spiritually, not where you arenumerically.I think that 40 year olds should sit with 18 year olds, and in a spirit ofbrotherhood and sisterhood, learn from each other. The sahabi had 15 yearolds in their Prophet's majlis with 60 year olds. Muslim schools were neversegregated by age. "Allah created everything and He guided it in its ownspecific way and manner."We are an Ummah of labeling and labels are from Western society. In labels,everything has a name and nothing has a meaning.RH: Given all your experiences, travels, and years, what do you know forsure about the world?HY: Well, that there is a lot of truth to Sayidinna Ali saying that "Youthis a type of madness and old age is a type of wisdom." I think that acrisis of the Muslim world is that we have an incredibly young society andthe aging people are by and large ignorant, having lost their historicallink, and so there hasn't been a lot of guidance from the older generation.Many Muslim youth are confused, but as this generation of Muslims reachmaturity, an interesting scenario is going to occur. As the young people inthe Islamic movement in the U.S. and Canada move into their forties, thereis going to be much growth and guidance for the younger people, inshallah.We are in a really bad time, but we should see it as a temporal kind ofcondition. This is not the way it has always been, nor is it the way itwill always be, inshallah. I know we just have to be careful as a communityin the steps we take. We have to deliberate more than necessary than if wehad strong guidance. We are now living in a very exciting time, a time formuch potential growth, and I believe that Muslims in Canada and the US willcertainly rise to the occasion, inshallah.End of interview._______________________________________________________________Views expressed on BICNews do not necessarily represent thoseof the editors, the Belfast Islamic Centre or any of ourassociated staff. Further distribution of material featured inthis Newsletter may be restricted by copyright law.Thank you to all our subscribers and readers.Digest versions are also available -- this is recommended if youdo not want to handle too many mails -- see web site for detailsTo unsubscribe BICNews, e-mail: bicnews-request@MailingList.net and type unsubscribe in the body of your e-mail message.Article Submissions for BICNews: < BICNews@MailingList.net BICNews Editors: < BICNews@muslimsonline.com Belfast Islamic Centre Main Site: http://ireland.iol.ie/~afifi or http://ummah.net/bicnews _____________________________------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 15:55:39 -0500 (EST)From: "Y. Bala-gaye" < balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: MMN: A muslim family in trouble (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.980220155520.11313I-100000@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 10:22:30 -0500From: Mohamed Heaba < heaba@soya.SOS.McMaster.CA To: Ahmed Hasanien < hassana@mcmaster.ca Subject: MMN: A muslim family in troubleReturn-Path: < owner-esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu Received: from lists.acs.ohio-state.edu by soya.SOS.McMaster.CA.SOS.McMaster.CA(4.1/McMaster-1.1) id AA03828; Sat, 7 Feb 98 15:48:47 ESTReceived: from host (localhost [127.0.0.1])by lists.acs.ohio-state.edu (8.8.6/8.8.6) with SMTP id PAA13314;Sat, 7 Feb 1998 15:45:40 -0500 (EST)Received: from quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca (quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca [129.128.5.19])by lists.acs.ohio-state.edu (8.8.6/8.8.6) with ESMTP id PAA13178for < esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu >; Sat, 7 Feb 1998 15:44:02 -0500 (EST)Received: from gpu4.srv.ualberta.ca (gpu4.srv.ualberta.ca [129.128.98.18])by quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca (8.8.7/8.8.7) with ESMTP id NAA36320for < esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu >; Sat, 7 Feb 1998 13:44:00 -0700Received: (from hghamry@localhost)by gpu4.srv.ualberta.ca (8.8.5/8.8.5) id NAA60004for esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu; Sat, 7 Feb 1998 13:44:00 -0700Message-Id: < 199802072044.NAA60004@gpu4.srv.ualberta.ca Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 13:44:00 -0700 (MST)Reply-To: hghamry@gpu.srv.ualberta.ca Sender: owner-esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu From: H Ghamry < hghamry@gpu.srv.ualberta.ca To: "Egyptian Student Association Network" < esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu Subject: Help is needed !!!!Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitX-To: esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu (ESANET)X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL23alpha2]X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> From: Ahmed Faissal Abdelghany < afaissal@mail.utexas.edu > Subject: muslim family in trouble> A A W R A W B Brothers and Sisters> I hope that all of you are doing well in study and research. May allah help> you all.> I got this message from a friend called Matthew. He is a white american> converted to Isalm with his wife three years ago. Actually, I know him> personally. He is a close friend of us here in Austin, Texas.> Matthew knew about one american muslim family that was abused in San> Antonio, Texas and they are actually in sever trouble. He invistigated the> matter by himself. He went to San Antonio to meet this family and to hear> the complete story then he sent us this e-mail asking for our help.> Please brothers and sisters, try to read the e-mail to its end. The family> is really in need of money. I want each one of to contribute. I am not> expecting more than five dollars from each of us. But I am making doaa that> everyone of you to write a check even with one dollar.> Brothers and sisters do not forget the words of the profit PBUH that we are> El Morabetoon, and in shaa allah we will protect islam till the day of> judgement.> If in shaa allah, if you are going to contribute, send any donations,> payable to Cherrie Webb, to the care of:> Matthew Mengerink> 6519 Hart Lane> Austin, TX 78731> Tel. (512) 502-0953.> Please share this information with all interested parties Jazakum allahu> Khairan> Ahmed Faissal Abdelghany> ************************************************************************> This is the e-mail that I got from Matthew> ************************************************************************> THIS IS AN URGENT PLEA FOR HELP. An interracial Muslim couple with seven> children in San Antonio, Texas, who have already been harassed, falsely> arrested, and sexually assaulted by the Sheriff's Office, is now being sued> by the state for termination of parental rights based on religious> discrimination and retaliation for the sexual assault charges brought> against the Sheriff's office. On the first day of the Eid, three of the> Webb children were taken from school by the Child Protective Agency on an> emergency court order, the first step towards terminating parental rights.> The Child Protective Agency is trying to take all of the Webbs' children.> This is the second such case involving religious discrimination against a> Muslim family in Texas - the first was in Dallas in 1995, which resulted in> the removal and subsequent adoption of two Muslim children by a Christian> family, who forced the children to convert to Christianity. The basis for> the termination of parental rights in San Antonio are unfounded and clearly> anti-Muslim. The family is in desperate need of funds for legal> representation to protect their rights and have their children returned to> them. A minimum of $10,000 is required in the next two weeks for the> termination of parental rights hearings alone. This is a landmark case> which directly impacts all Muslims living in the US.> Please send all donations, payable to Cherrie Webb, to the c/o Matthew> Mengerink, 6519 Hart Lane, Austin, TX 78731, Tel. (512)-502-0953.> BACKGROUND:> Bill and Cherrie Webb and their seven children, aged 3 to 13, moved to San> Antonio, TX from Kansas City, MI in August, 1997. Bill Webb is a supervisor> at Green Grass Lawn Care and a clerk at Diamond Shamrock Gas Station;> Cherrie is a housewife. They are an interracial couple (Bill is white,> Cherrie is black), and both converted to Islam in 1994. Bill and Cherrie> have one son from their marriage and two sons and four daughters from> Cherrie's previous marriage. The two older sons are studying Qur'an in> Syria; the four daughters living at home all wear hijab. Because of the> interracial marriage and Islamic appearance, the family has been the target> of harassment within their neighborhood, and most recently the Sheriff's> department that patrols their low-income neighborhood.> In December, 1997, based on the testimony of an 11-year-old neighborhood> child and under extremely suspicious circumstances, Bill and Cherrie and> their two daughters, ages 11 and 13, were all arrested over the course of a> few days for charges ranging from burglary to filing a false report. There> was no physical evidence in the case, nor proper procedure followed in> terms of the reading of rights or the filing of charges. The 11-year-old> neighbor who called the police had called 911 eleven times in the past> month, and her family had a history of harassment in the neighborhood. Bill> and Cherrie Webb were released on bail which depleted all of their savings,> leaving them in serious debt and in need for funds for living expenses and> legal representation.> In addition, when Cherrie Webb was separately arrested, she was driven by> the arresting officer named Jackson to a nearby field, sexually molested> and told that because the charge against her was filing a false report,> that on one would believe her if she reported the sexual assault. Cherrie> Webb went on to report the sexual assault and bring charges against the> officer and the Sheriff's Department. Shortly thereafter, officers from the> Sheriff's department began parking outside the Webb's house regularly to> intimidate them. The family has retained a lawyer, and Cherrie's false> report charges have since been dismissed. The burglary charges against Bill> and the two daughters are still pending.> THE WEBB FAMILY CASE> Page Two> On January 29, 1998, the first day of the Eid, based on extremely> suspicious allegations of child abuse, Child Protective Services attempted> to remove the Webbs' children from their home, taking three out of the five> children directly from school. The basis of the allegations is unclear, and> the only certainties are that the state has filed for termination of> parental rights, and for some unexplainable reason, are moving under> emergency procedures in the case.> It appears that religious discrimination and retaliation for the sexual> assault charges against the Sheriff's office are the underlying reason for> these actions:> All of the officers from the Sheriff's department who were previously> involved in the family's arrests, with the exception of the one who> sexually assaulted Cherrie Webb, were present at the school when the> children were taken. They were all laughing and enjoying Cherrie Webb's> distress over losing her children, and told her, "You shouldn't be worried> about Jackson (the officer that sexually assaulted her), you should be> worried about your kids," and" This is what happens when you mess with one> of us." When Cherrie frantically asked where her children were, one of the> officers smirked and said, "They are already gone...".> The social case worker assigned to the investigation, Lisa Soto, was> extremely hostile in questioning Cherrie and her 13-year-old daughter,> focusing more on their religious beliefs than the child abuse allegations,> Soto demanded to know if they were born Muslim, and since they were not,> how long they had been Muslims. When Cherrie asked why such questions were> relevant, Soto snapped back, "I'm the one asking questions," and refused to> respond. Soto went on to ask Cherrie Webb if she "had stopped beating her> children yet," a question designed to elicit an admission of guilt whether> negative or positive. The daughter was asked why she wore a scarf and what> the scarf was called.> The 13-year-old daughter was asked leading questions which simultaneously> implied she was a victim of oppression and abuse in a Muslim home:> "Wouldn't you like to go to a shelter? There you can wear whatever you want> (not wear hijab), eat whatever you want (be able to eat pork), and do> whatever you want (not be restricted by Muslim rules)." When the daughter> hesitated in responding, the case worker told her, "That answer means> 'yes'."> The daughter was forced to take off her clothes and hijab, and pictures> were taken of her body as evidence of child abuse.> Bill Webb learned from the case worker that among the allegations against> him were: 1) that he hit one of his daughters in the head with a machete,> and 2) that he bound his children's hands and feet and threw them against a> wall. The same case worker, Lisa Soto, told him that "We know that Muslims> beat their wives and children anyway."> The Webbs are in dire and urgent need of financial help. At a minimum, they> will need approximately $10,000 for legal fees within the next two weeks,> which will only cover the cost of handling the termination of parental> rights hearings, all of which could begin and conclude in one month's time.> Please share this information with all interested parties and send any> donations, payable to Cherrie Webb, to the care of:> Matthew Mengerink> 6519 Hart Lane> Austin, TX 78731> Tel. (512) 502-0953._____________________________------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 15:57:37 -0500 (EST)From: "Y. Bala-gaye" < balagay@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: MMN: [Fwd: Imam Al-Ghazali on the topic of Arrogance] (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.980220155704.11313J-100000@muss.CIS.McMaster.CA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 04 Feb 1998 17:25:34 -0500From: Mohamed Heaba < heaba@soya.SOS.McMaster.CA To: mmn@msa.inforamp.net, Ahmed Hasanien < hassana@mcmaster.ca Subject: MMN: [Fwd: Imam Al-Ghazali on the topic of Arrogance]Return-Path: < owner-esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu Received: from lists.acs.ohio-state.edu by soya.SOS.McMaster.CA.SOS.McMaster.CA(4.1/McMaster-1.1) id AA01474; Wed, 4 Feb 98 12:03:21 ESTReceived: from host (localhost [127.0.0.1])by lists.acs.ohio-state.edu (8.8.6/8.8.6) with SMTP id MAA08904;Wed, 4 Feb 1998 12:00:13 -0500 (EST)Received: from quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca (quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca [129.128.5.19])by lists.acs.ohio-state.edu (8.8.6/8.8.6) with ESMTP id LAA08575for < esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu >; Wed, 4 Feb 1998 11:59:04 -0500 (EST)Received: from gpu3.srv.ualberta.ca (gpu3.srv.ualberta.ca [129.128.98.13])by quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca (8.8.7/8.8.7) with ESMTP id JAA17606for < esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu >; Wed, 4 Feb 1998 09:59:02 -0700Received: (from hghamry@localhost)by gpu3.srv.ualberta.ca (8.8.5/8.8.5) id JAA78900for esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu; Wed, 4 Feb 1998 09:59:01 -0700Message-Id: < 199802041659.JAA78900@gpu3.srv.ualberta.ca Date: Wed, 4 Feb 1998 09:59:01 -0700 (MST)Reply-To: awad@power.ele.toronto.edu Sender: owner-esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu From: Mohamed Labib AWAD < awad@power.ele.toronto.edu To: "Egyptian Student Association Network" < esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu Subject: Imam Al-Ghazali on the topic of ArroganceMime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIX-To: esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu (ESANET)X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL23alpha2]X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENAssalamu Alikom:I received this and wanted to share it with you.wamla.**************************************************************Assalamu alaikum, brothers and sisters,Recently, I read the following words of al-Ghazali in a book, and Iwished to share them here.May Allah help us to be humble and not arrogant, and to think the bestwe can about others.The following is an extract from al-Ghazali's book, "The Beginning ofGuidance."Wassalam, your brother, Fariduddien========================================================================* Pride, arrogance, boastfulness *This is the chronic disease. It is man's consideration of himselfwith the eye of self-glorification and self-importance and hisconsideration of others with the eye of contempt. The resultas regards the tongue is that he says, "I... I..."; as accursedIblis said:"I am better than he: You created me from fire, and himYou created from clay."[Qur'an 38:76]The fruit of it in society is self-exaltation and self-advancementand the endeavour to be foremost in discussion and resentmentwhen what one says is contradicted. The arrogant man is he who,when he gives advice, mortifies, but, when he receives it, is rude.Every one who considers himself better than one of the creaturesof Allah most high is arrogant. Indeed, you ought to realize thatthe good man is he who is good in Allah's sight in the mansion ofeternity; and that is something unknown to man, postponed to theEnd.Your belief that you are better than others is sheer ignorance.Rather you ought not to look at anyone without considering that heis better than you and superior to you. Thus, if you see a child,you say,"This person has never sinned against Allah, but I have sinned,and so he is better than I;"and if you see an older person, you say,"This man was a servant of Allah before me, and is certainly betterthan I;"if he is a scholar, you say,"This man has been given what I have not been given and reachedwhat I did not reach, and knows what I am ignorant of; then howshall I be like him?"and if he is ignorant, you say,"This man has sinned against Allah in ignorance, and I have sinnedagainst Him knowingly, so Allah's case against me is stronger, andI do not know what end He will give to me and what end to him;"if he is a non-believer, you say,"I do not know; perhaps he will become a Muslim and his life willend in doing good, and because of his acceptance of Islam somethingof his sins will be taken away, as a hair is taken from dough; butas for me -- Allah is our refuge (i.e. Allah grant that it does nothappen) -- perhaps Allah will lead me astray so that I become anon-believer and my life ends in doing evil, and then tomorrow hewill be among those brought near to Allah and I shall be among thepunished."Arrogance will not leave your heart except when you know that thegreat man is he who is great in the sight of Allah most high. Thatis something which cannot be known until the end of life, and thereis doubt about that (i.e. in the end whether it will be good orbad). So let the fear of the end occupy you and keep you frommaking yourself out, despite the doubt about your end, to be abovethe servants of Allah most high. Your certitude and faith at presentdo not exclude the possibility of your changing in the future; forAllah is the disposer of hearts; He guides whom He will and leadsastray whom He will.[From "Bidayat al Hidayah," or "The Beginning of Guidance,"translated in the book titled "The Faith and Practice of al-Ghazali"by W. M. Watt, pp. 145-147. I replaced the word "God" in thetranslation with "Allah."]_____________________________------------------------------Date: Sun, 22 Feb 1998 04:36:37 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MMN: A muslim family in trouble (fwd)Message-ID: < 34EFF1A5.6F25@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitY. Bala-gaye wrote:> ---------- Forwarded message ----------> Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 10:22:30 -0500> From: Mohamed Heaba < heaba@soya.SOS.McMaster.CA > To: Ahmed Hasanien < hassana@mcmaster.ca > Subject: MMN: A muslim family in trouble> Return-Path: < owner-esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu > Received: from lists.acs.ohio-state.edu by soya.SOS.McMaster.CA.SOS.McMaster.CA> (4.1/McMaster-1.1) id AA03828; Sat, 7 Feb 98 15:48:47 EST> Received: from host (localhost [127.0.0.1])> by lists.acs.ohio-state.edu (8.8.6/8.8.6) with SMTP id PAA13314;> Sat, 7 Feb 1998 15:45:40 -0500 (EST)> Received: from quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca (quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca [129.128.5.19])> by lists.acs.ohio-state.edu (8.8.6/8.8.6) with ESMTP id PAA13178> for < esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu >; Sat, 7 Feb 1998 15:44:02 -0500 (EST)> Received: from gpu4.srv.ualberta.ca (gpu4.srv.ualberta.ca [129.128.98.18])> by quartz.ucs.ualberta.ca (8.8.7/8.8.7) with ESMTP id NAA36320> for < esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu >; Sat, 7 Feb 1998 13:44:00 -0700> Received: (from hghamry@localhost)> by gpu4.srv.ualberta.ca (8.8.5/8.8.5) id NAA60004> for esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu; Sat, 7 Feb 1998 13:44:00 -0700> Message-Id: < 199802072044.NAA60004@gpu4.srv.ualberta.ca > Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 13:44:00 -0700 (MST)> Reply-To: hghamry@gpu.srv.ualberta.ca > Sender: owner-esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu > From: H Ghamry < hghamry@gpu.srv.ualberta.ca > To: "Egyptian Student Association Network" < esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu > Subject: Help is needed !!!!> Mime-Version: 1.0> Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> X-To: esanet@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu (ESANET)> X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL23alpha2]> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> > From: Ahmed Faissal Abdelghany < afaissal@mail.utexas.edu > > Subject: muslim family in trouble> >> > A A W R A W B Brothers and Sisters> >> > I hope that all of you are doing well in study and research. May allah help> > you all.> >> > I got this message from a friend called Matthew. He is a white american> > converted to Isalm with his wife three years ago. Actually, I know him> > personally. He is a close friend of us here in Austin, Texas.> >> > Matthew knew about one american muslim family that was abused in San> > Antonio, Texas and they are actually in sever trouble. He invistigated the> > matter by himself. He went to San Antonio to meet this family and to hear> > the complete story then he sent us this e-mail asking for our help.> >> > Please brothers and sisters, try to read the e-mail to its end. The family> > is really in need of money. I want each one of to contribute. I am not> > expecting more than five dollars from each of us. But I am making doaa that> > everyone of you to write a check even with one dollar.> >> > Brothers and sisters do not forget the words of the profit PBUH that we are> > El Morabetoon, and in shaa allah we will protect islam till the day of> > judgement.> >> > If in shaa allah, if you are going to contribute, send any donations,> > payable to Cherrie Webb, to the care of:> >> > Matthew Mengerink> > 6519 Hart Lane> > Austin, TX 78731> > Tel. (512) 502-0953.> >> > Please share this information with all interested parties Jazakum allahu> > Khairan> >> > Ahmed Faissal Abdelghany> >> > ************************************************************************> > This is the e-mail that I got from Matthew> > ************************************************************************> > THIS IS AN URGENT PLEA FOR HELP. An interracial Muslim couple with seven> > children in San Antonio, Texas, who have already been harassed, falsely> > arrested, and sexually assaulted by the Sheriff's Office, is now being sued> > by the state for termination of parental rights based on religious> > discrimination and retaliation for the sexual assault charges brought> > against the Sheriff's office. On the first day of the Eid, three of the> > Webb children were taken from school by the Child Protective Agency on an> > emergency court order, the first step towards terminating parental rights.> > The Child Protective Agency is trying to take all of the Webbs' children.> >> > This is the second such case involving religious discrimination against a> > Muslim family in Texas - the first was in Dallas in 1995, which resulted in> > the removal and subsequent adoption of two Muslim children by a Christian> > family, who forced the children to convert to Christianity. The basis for> > the termination of parental rights in San Antonio are unfounded and clearly> > anti-Muslim. The family is in desperate need of funds for legal> > representation to protect their rights and have their children returned to> > them. A minimum of $10,000 is required in the next two weeks for the> > termination of parental rights hearings alone. This is a landmark case> > which directly impacts all Muslims living in the US.> >> > Please send all donations, payable to Cherrie Webb, to the c/o Matthew> > Mengerink, 6519 Hart Lane, Austin, TX 78731, Tel. (512)-502-0953.> >> > BACKGROUND:> >> > Bill and Cherrie Webb and their seven children, aged 3 to 13, moved to San> > Antonio, TX from Kansas City, MI in August, 1997. Bill Webb is a supervisor> > at Green Grass Lawn Care and a clerk at Diamond Shamrock Gas Station;> > Cherrie is a housewife. They are an interracial couple (Bill is white,> > Cherrie is black), and both converted to Islam in 1994. Bill and Cherrie> > have one son from their marriage and two sons and four daughters from> > Cherrie's previous marriage. The two older sons are studying Qur'an in> > Syria; the four daughters living at home all wear hijab. Because of the> > interracial marriage and Islamic appearance, the family has been the target> > of harassment within their neighborhood, and most recently the Sheriff's> > department that patrols their low-income neighborhood.> >> > In December, 1997, based on the testimony of an 11-year-old neighborhood> > child and under extremely suspicious circumstances, Bill and Cherrie and> > their two daughters, ages 11 and 13, were all arrested over the course of a> > few days for charges ranging from burglary to filing a false report. There> > was no physical evidence in the case, nor proper procedure followed in> > terms of the reading of rights or the filing of charges. The 11-year-old> > neighbor who called the police had called 911 eleven times in the past> > month, and her family had a history of harassment in the neighborhood. Bill> > and Cherrie Webb were released on bail which depleted all of their savings,> > leaving them in serious debt and in need for funds for living expenses and> > legal representation.> >> > In addition, when Cherrie Webb was separately arrested, she was driven by> > the arresting officer named Jackson to a nearby field, sexually molested> > and told that because the charge against her was filing a false report,> > that on one would believe her if she reported the sexual assault. Cherrie> > Webb went on to report the sexual assault and bring charges against the> > officer and the Sheriff's Department. Shortly thereafter, officers from the> > Sheriff's department began parking outside the Webb's house regularly to> > intimidate them. The family has retained a lawyer, and Cherrie's false> > report charges have since been dismissed. The burglary charges against Bill> > and the two daughters are still pending.> >> > THE WEBB FAMILY CASE> > Page Two> >> > On January 29, 1998, the first day of the Eid, based on extremely> > suspicious allegations of child abuse, Child Protective Services attempted> > to remove the Webbs' children from their home, taking three out of the five> > children directly from school. The basis of the allegations is unclear, and> > the only certainties are that the state has filed for termination of> > parental rights, and for some unexplainable reason, are moving under> > emergency procedures in the case.> >> > It appears that religious discrimination and retaliation for the sexual> > assault charges against the Sheriff's office are the underlying reason for> > these actions:> >> > All of the officers from the Sheriff's department who were previously> > involved in the family's arrests, with the exception of the one who> > sexually assaulted Cherrie Webb, were present at the school when the> > children were taken. They were all laughing and enjoying Cherrie Webb's> > distress over losing her children, and told her, "You shouldn't be worried> > about Jackson (the officer that sexually assaulted her), you should be> > worried about your kids," and" This is what happens when you mess with one> > of us." When Cherrie frantically asked where her children were, one of the> > officers smirked and said, "They are already gone...".> >> > The social case worker assigned to the investigation, Lisa Soto, was> > extremely hostile in questioning Cherrie and her 13-year-old daughter,> > focusing more on their religious beliefs than the child abuse allegations,> > Soto demanded to know if they were born Muslim, and since they were not,> > how long they had been Muslims. When Cherrie asked why such questions were> > relevant, Soto snapped back, "I'm the one asking questions," and refused to> > respond. Soto went on to ask Cherrie Webb if she "had stopped beating her> > children yet," a question designed to elicit an admission of guilt whether> > negative or positive. The daughter was asked why she wore a scarf and what> > the scarf was called.> >> > The 13-year-old daughter was asked leading questions which simultaneously> > implied she was a victim of oppression and abuse in a Muslim home:> > "Wouldn't you like to go to a shelter? There you can wear whatever you want> > (not wear hijab), eat whatever you want (be able to eat pork), and do> > whatever you want (not be restricted by Muslim rules)." When the daughter> > hesitated in responding, the case worker told her, "That answer means> > 'yes'."> >> > The daughter was forced to take off her clothes and hijab, and pictures> > were taken of her body as evidence of child abuse.> >> > Bill Webb learned from the case worker that among the allegations against> > him were: 1) that he hit one of his daughters in the head with a machete,> > and 2) that he bound his children's hands and feet and threw them against a> > wall. The same case worker, Lisa Soto, told him that "We know that Muslims> > beat their wives and children anyway."> >> > The Webbs are in dire and urgent need of financial help. At a minimum, they> > will need approximately $10,000 for legal fees within the next two weeks,> > which will only cover the cost of handling the termination of parental> > rights hearings, all of which could begin and conclude in one month's time.> > Please share this information with all interested parties and send any> > donations, payable to Cherrie Webb, to the care of:> >> > Matthew Mengerink> > 6519 Hart Lane> > Austin, TX 78731> > Tel. (512) 502-0953.> >> >> >> >> >> _____________________________First and foremost , thank you for sharing with us.I will pass on this info to Ibrahim Hooper or Nihad Awad of CAIR( Anchasent a piece on them today)Then I am giong to tell the Board of Directors at the MCC(MuslimCommunity Center) They will help from the Zakat funds (Inshallah)By the way even if the couple were not muslims we should all helpbecause it can happen to any one of us because of colour ,looks or evenyour accent when talking.peace--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 16:53:20 -0500From: Sailey_Sey < SeyS@husson.edu To: "'Solomon Sylva '" < ssylva@emory.edu >,"'The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List '" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: New MemberMessage-ID: < B1AFF5622706D11180320000F80326D6273B0D@mail.husson.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainKing,You must be really scared of the GHS guys, cos you keep looking forbackup. GHS RULES!!!!!(laugh), just like Husson does over Farmington.Nice Weekend broSailey-----Original Message-----From: Solomon SylvaTo: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSent: 2/20/98 9:41 AMSubject: Re: New MemberHey Bass,I agree with you whole heartedly on this GHS issue. I do not think theycan scare us off!!!Welcome Fatou Jobe and Binta Njie. We look forward to yourcontributions.Keep up the good work, and monitor those GHS guys closely.Have a nice day.KingBassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:> Its good to have someone from Saints.These guys from Gambia Highshould stop> trying to scare us here.Saints is the best in town!> So,Welcome Mis.Jobe to Gambia-L> RegardsBassss!> -----Original Message-----> From: Fatou Jobe < Fatou.Jobe@halliburton.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Date: Friday, February 20, 1998 7:13 PM> Subject: RE: New Member> >Hello you all,> > I am also a new member and my name is Fatou Jobe. I am a Saint High> >School Alumni but I did go to G.H.S. for a year (sixth form). Rightnow> >I am studying Quantity Surveying at Nottingham Trent Univ.> >Good bye> >Fatou J> >> > -----Original Message-----> > From: binta njie [SMTP: galzdemsugar@yahoo.com > > Sent: Friday, February 20, 1998 3:00 AM> > To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > Subject: New Member> >> > Hi GAmbia-lers> > My name is Binta Njie, the newest member of the list I believe.> >I> > graduated from Gambia High in 1984..I am now a graduate student> >at TIT.> > Thanks guys.> >> > I noticed that Mr Tombong Saidy's address has the extension> >AOL..how> > is this?. Is it safe to assume that Mr Saidy is dialing long> >distance> > to get online or what.> > If that's the case, I hope it's not the at the expense of the> > taxpayers' money.> >> > Please let me know because I should be going home shortly.> > >> > >> > >> > >> >> > _________________________________________________________> > DO YOU YAHOO!?> > Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com > >------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 14:25:17 -0800 (PST)From: Makhou Diagne < igotyoub@yahoo.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 19980220222517.9365.rocketmail@send1a.yahoomail.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiMrs. Binta Njie -- How are you? I think that now I am the newestmember after you. I am also a graduate student at TIT. Check me out.Speaking of Tombong, please leave the man alone.Makh._________________________________________________________DO YOU YAHOO!?Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com ------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 01:27:16 -0800From: "m.gassama" < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Part 2Message-ID: < 34EE9DF4.16B@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Tosh!Sorry for not continuing my reply as promised. I was however very busyplus the fact that my pc was in the shop for some upgrades and I havenot had access to the Internet for some time. However, here it is. Ihave decided to resend the first part of the reply which was sentearlier to give a wholeness to my post. The reason is that it was awhile since I sent it and the second part might not make sense if thefirst part has been deleted. To all Gambia-l members who find this anextra load, my sincere apologies. For those who might not want to rereadthe first part, I have separated the two parts. Thanks.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=---------------PART 1Hi Tosh!Thank you for taking the time despite business pressures torespond tomy post. I shall try to respond to the points you raised. However, yourremarks such as:> Your logic reasoning here is almost to cooked up for me to really be ab=le > to answer to here..and: => or whatever god damn coloretc. are not worth my response simply because I have respect not onlyfor myself and you but for the rest of the members on this list.Responding in kind would therefore display disrespect on my part.(NOTE: The sources quoted in this reply have been acknowlwdged but havenot been properly referenced due to the fact that some are internetdownloads which I have made some time ago and do not have their URLs andothers are photocopies from magazines which I also made earlier butwhich lack complete reference information.)To answer the issues you raised. First, you wrote:> You are actually misinterpreting me, what I am saying is that the gener=al> public did not know about the devestating effects from these types of> weapons.> Therefore there would not be any public pressure against using these ki=nd> of weapons.I do not agree with you here. Knowledge of the devastating effects ofsuch weapons led to the creation of laws long before WW2. Article XXIIISection A of the Convention with Respect to the Laws and Customs of Waron Land, Laws and Customs of War on Land (Hague, II) ratified by the USSenate on March 14th. 1902 states: "Besides the prohibitions provided byspecial Conventions, it is especially prohibited:a. To employ poison or poisoned arms;" (International Law on the Bombingof Civilians).On September 30, 1938, the League of Nations Assembly unanimously passeda resolution (Protection of Civilian Populations Against Bombing Fromthe Air in Case of War) which among other things gave the Bureau of theConference for the Reduction and Limitation of Armaments the job ofcoming up with an agreement concerning among other things chemicalweapons. The resolution states: "The Assembly ... II. Also takes theopportunity to reaffirm that the use of chemical or bacterial methods inthe conduct of war is contrary to international law, as recalled moreparticularly in the resolution of the General Commission of theConference for the Reduction and Limitation of Armaments of July 23rd1932, and the resolution of the Council of May 14th, 1938."(International Law on the Bombing of Civilians)There was of course knowledge of the devastation of weapons of massdestruction and public knowledge could not have been absent if thegovernments discussed and ratified these provisions in their individualcountries.Second, your wrote:> Based on this I would rather say that the reason why Japan was bombed => and not Europe was that by the time the bombs where dropped => the european "enemy" countries had surrendered and only Japan (Asia) wa=> left as the final war-frontier. =And> Your strong ideas of how the war stood really baffles me..> It might be "basically evident" for you today, but how can you be so su=re> about how they viewed it 50 years ago?> =Here too, I cannot but disagree. According to Mick Hume, "the firstAmerican discussion about possible targets for an atomic attack tookplace in May 1943, at a meeting of the high-powered Military PolicyCommittee. At that time, a year before the D-Day invasion and two yearsbefore VE-Day, Hitler=B4s Germany was still very much a player in the war==2EYet the committee=B4s automatic assumption was that Japan was the target.=General Grove=B4s summary of the meeting records how =B4[t]he point of us=of the first bomb was discussed and the general view appeared to be thatits best point of use would be on a Japanese fleet concentration in theHarbour of Truk. General Styer suggested Tokyo...=B4." (Hume, Mick (1995)="Hiroshima: the White Man=B4s Bomb" Living Marxism issue 81, July/August)=The decision to bomb Japan was therefore made when Germany was as much aforce in the war as Japan was. Hume further points out British primeminister Winston Churchill and US president Roosevelt, at a meeting inSeptember 1944, affirmed the targeting of Japan and there was no mentionin the official summary of the meeting of any possible use againstGermany.I further put it to you that Japan had offered to surrenderbefore theatomic bombs were dropped. According to Dr. Leo Szilard, theHungarian-born physicist who helped to convince Roosevelt to launch theatomic bomb project, "all I knew at that time was that we had won thewar, that Japan had not the ghost of a chance of winning it and that shemust know this." He further said "my point is that violence would nothave been necessary if we had been willing to negotiate. After all,Japan was suing for peace." (Interview with Dr. Leo Szilard, "PresidentTruman Did Not Understand", US News and World Report, August 15, 1960,pp. 68-71) In an Asia Week (August 4, 1995) article, it was stated:"weeks before the Aug. 6 attack, Tokyo had already offered to talkpeace, but the Allies, keen to immediately dismantle the Japanese warmachine, would accept nothing less than an unconditionalsurrender....Since defenseless civilians had been, after muchsoul-searching, deemed to be morally acceptable targets, how they wereeventually dispatched - by nitro, napalm or nuclear fission - seemed atechnical point." Dr. Leo Szilard believes that even though Japan wouldnot have have unconditionally surrendered, if the US had offered Japanthe peace treaty it was offered after the bombs, a negotiated peacecould have been achieved.According to a report by the American government=B4s StrategicBombingSurvey, Japan was on the verge of surrender. The report states: "basedon a detailed investigation of all the facts and supported by thetestimony of surviving Japanese leaders involved, it is the Survey=B4sopinion that certainly prior to 31 December 1945, and in all probabilityprior to 1 November 1945, Japan would have surrendered even if theatomic bombs had not been dropped, even if Russia had not entered thewar, and even if no invasion had been planned or contemplated." (LivingMarxism issue 81, July/August 1995)According to Gar Alperovitz, US president Truman=B4s recentlydiscovereddiary `leaves no doubt that Truman knew the war would end "a year soonernow" and without an invasion.=B4 (Nation, 10May 1993)To further put it you that the atomic bombing of Japan wasnotnecessary, a TIME Magazine (August 20, 1945) article gives adescription of the near collapse of the Japanese army. It lists amongothers that:a Japanese army of 900, 000 had been reduced by continued withdrawalssouth of the Great Wall in China, 150, 000 Japanese were cut off inIndo-China and Thailand by a probing finger of Chinese columns, 120, 000Japanese soldiers were counted dead in Burma with the disease-riddenremnants ready to surrender to Mountbatten, 300, 000 troops, scatteredthrough the islands of Indonesia and Melanesia and engaged by theAustralians, were just trying to live, 142, 000 troops were bypassed andwithering on the vine in the Philippines, Carolines etc.Third, you wrote:> Just to "comfort" you I could perhaps give you the statistics of how ma=ny => "ethnic european"(or even "arian" people..just a joke, DBU) were killed=by> their "fellow" Europeans and Americans?? =I respectfully decline your offer of "comfort" among other things on thefollowing grounds:1) I do not need you to comfort me.2) I am not a racist and would never in any circumstance take comfort inpeople, no matter what their colour, being killed. I believe in equaljustice for all peoples of the world including but not limited to whitepeople. What I am against is the notion of white supremacy.Fourth, you wrote:> Actually, I think the meaning was to drop three bombs, but b'cause of> clouds over one city they only dropped two...I think you are mixing your facts here. America developed only TWOatomic bombs during the war. The then American War Secretary, Stimson,in an article he wrote in Harper=B4s Magazine after Hiroshima, says thatit was impossible to demonstrate the atomic bombs because the US hadonly two and if they had demonstrated them and failed, they would havelost face. (US News & World Report, August 15, 1960) I think that whatyou have confused is that when bad weather made it impossible for MajorCharles W. Sweeney to hit his primary target, he had only enough gas tohit Nagasaki, his second-choice target. (TIME Magazine, August 20, 1945)It was thus just because of bad luck that Nagasaki was hit. The originaltargets for the atomic bombs were: Kyoto, Hiroshima, Yokohama, KokuraArsenal and Niigata with the first four being the first choices(declassified minutes of the second meeting of the Target Committee, LosAlamos, May 10-11, 1945).Fifth, on my assertion that the decision to drop the bombs on Japan wasmotivated by racist tendencies you replied:> Simply because when they dropped the bombs on Japan, Berlin was roaming=> with allied and russian troops..how's that for logic...:-)> =I do not buy that "logic". In a letter justifying his decision to bombthe Japanese cities on 11 August 1945, US president Harry S. Trumanwrote: "the only language [the Japanese] seem to understand is the onewe have been using to bombard them. When you have to deal with a beastyou have to treat him as a beast. It is most regrettable butnevertheless true". (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995) Intrying to understand the racist tendencies behind the bombing of Japan,one has to take into consideration the threat Japan represented to theidea of white supremacy in Asia. Japan=B4s victory over Russia in 1905made it a force to be reckoned with on the world stage. This plus thevictories that Japan achieved against the Americans, British, French andDutch between 1941 and 1943. The loss of prestige plus potential lossof colonies that this represented prompted Antony Eden, who was to laterbecome a Tory foreign secretary and prime minister, to emphasise theimportance of "effectively asserting white-race superiority in the FarEast." (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995) A top Britishofficial in China, Sir Frederick Maze, described the conflict as "notmerely Japan against Great Britain" but also "the Orient against theOccident- the Yellow race against the White race:" (Living Marxism issue81, July/August 1995) =Many of the Western leaders so believed in the sub-human natureof theJapanese that they believed that Japan wouldn=B4t dare to fight the white=powers. The British commander-in-chief of the Far East, peering intoJapanese-occupied China from Hong Kong in 1940 described seeing "varioussub-human species dressed in dirty grey uniform, which I was informedwere Japanese soldiers... I cannot believe they would form anintelligent fighting force". (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995)Now tell me Torstein if there wasn=B4t the hint of racism in dropping the=atomic bombs on Japan. You see, Japan posed a threat not onlymilitarily. It also posed a political challenge to white power thatcould release Asian nationalism. As a result the Western powers were"fighting a race war, in which the enemy had to be not just contained,but crushed if the white powers were to maintain any authority in Asia."(Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995) As Churchill bluntly put it,Asian people were "dirty baboos" and "chinks" in need of a goodthrashing with the "sjambok". (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August1995)I=B4ll stop here now because it is getting late and I have to go to worktomorrow. I=B4ll send the continuation in part 2 around Thursday/Fridaybecause I=B4ll be very busy tomorrow and Wednesday. Until then, have agood evening. Thanks.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=PART 2To conclude my assertion that the bombing of Japan had racialundertones, here are a few quotes:-"The target is and was always expected to be Japan." (General LeslieGroves, director of The Manhattan Project in a memo sent to the thenAmerican Secretary of War, Stimson, on 23 April 1945)-"The Japanese made the perfect enemy. They had many characteristicsthat an American marine could hate. Physically they were small, astrange colour and, by some standards, unattractive=85 Marines did notconsider that they were killing men. They were wiping out dirtyanimals."(Weingartner, J., "Trophies of War: US Troops and theMutilation of Japanese War Dead, 1941-45", Pacific Historical Journal,February 1992.-"Unless we administer a defeat to Japan in the near future, that nationwill succeed in combining most of the Asiatic peoples against thewhites." (Admiral Leahy, Roosevelt=B4s adviser)-"Japan should be bombed=85so that the country could not begin torecuperate for 50 years." The war was "a question of which race was tosurvive=85we should kill them before they kill us." (Captain HL Pence, th=US Navy=B4s representative in a top US government committee set up todiscuss the question of how to deal with Japan after the war.)-Canadian prime minister, Mackenzie King expressed his private reliefthat the Bomb had not been used against the "white races" in Europe.(Times, 3 January 1976)You wrote:> I belive the world has a responsebility to control> countries from obtaining MDW without any public knowledge/acceptance of=it.When you say "the world", who do you mean? Do you believe as theAmericans that the West is the only suitable and mature guardian of thisterreible creation? As Truman stated after Hiroshima about the atomicbomb: "we thank God that it has come to us, instead of to our enemies;and we pray that He may guide us to use it in His ways and for Hispurposes". (Time Magazine, August 20, 1945) Would God have a purpose forusing atomic weapons? But then, America believes that its ways are God=B4=ways or as you put it in an earlier post, it believes that it has a "godsent" government.As "A Manifesto Against Militarism" puts it "today everybody =85 appears=to think that the West has a legitimate right to interfere at will inthe affairs of Africa, Eastern Europe or the Middle East. This arrogantassumption of moral superiority, the notion that the West must knowwhat=B4s best for the world, is the most dangerous idea underpinning theNew World Order". (Living Marxism, Issue 49, November 1992) The mostsurprising thing is that no one questions the legitimacy of Westerninterference. This is the result not only of the West=B4s military,economic etc. domination, but also of its domination of the world=B4smedia. This arrogance can cause more problems by giving a false sense oflegitimacy especially to some who have other designs. One such exampleis Francis Fukuyama who in his The End of History and the Last Man,argues that NATO could be transformed into a civilised nations=B4 leagueand charged with the job of policing the globe (because the UN is notinterventionist enough because of its inclusion of third world states).He argues, that NATO should be made into a league of civilised nations"capable of forceful action to protect its collective security fromthreats arising from the non-democratic part of the world." (LivingMarxism, Issue 49, November 1992)Such interventionist attitudes warranted the Pentagon=B4s REGT(Resurgent/Emergent Global Threat), a 70-page project in which sevenpossible future wars were projected which would warrant US intervention.These include such scenarios as a coup inspired by drug barons in Panamawhich would threaten the Panama Canal, a civil war in the Philipineswhich would threaten the Americans living there, a North Korean attackon South Korea etc. as if such drug barons and Philippine guerillas arethe stuff global wars are made of. As Frank Richards notes, "there seemsto be an inverse correlation between the perception of military dangerand the powerlessness of the aggressor. But then the USA has for sometime tended to exercise its force against nations with neglible militaryweight." (Frank Richards, "Invasion of the Third World Fanatics", LivingMarxism, Issue 42, April 1992 ) If some Americans are threatened in thePhillipines, should it warrant American intervention on behalf of theWORLD? The World or Americans?You also wrote:> The US is a bully country with a air of arrogance over it, but it is no=> "above" any international law (and you know it..)Do I? Or rather, do you?-Wasn=B4t the US invasion of Grenada illegal?-Wasn=B4t the bombing of Tripoli illegal?-Wasn=B4t the US bombing of Iraq for "attempting to kill" George Bushillegal?-Wasn=B4t Operation Just Cause, the US attack on Panama and the kidnappin=of Noriega illegal?-Didn=B4t the US abuse Article 42 of the UN Charter and nullify otherarticles such as Articles 46, 47, 51 during the Gulf crisis? This tojustify its unwillingness to find a peaceful solution to the crisisbefore embarking on its true mission: the dismantling of the Iraqi warmachine. This cloaking of the UN articles prompted Jordan=B4s King Hussei=to call the Gulf War the "war waged under the cloak of internationallegitimacy" in which "the United Nations was prevented from fulfillingits role." (Gordon Welty, "The Gulf Crisis and the United Nations",University of Dayton Review, Vol. 21, No. 2, Summer 1991)-Didn=B4t the US break UN General Assembly Resolution 45/48-J, December 4=1990 (which forbids any military attack against nuclear targets) whennuclear facilities were among its first targets during the Gulf War?The list goes on.You also wrote:> Why else does it need acceptance from other countries including> UN security council member The Gambia?The US does not need acceptance from countries such as Gambia to bombIraq irrespective of Gambia=B4s seat on the Security Council. Even if itneeded it, because of the pressures it can put on The Gambia and othercountries, it would get it. All this shuttling being carried out is justa stunt. China, Russia and France (permanent members of the SecurityCouncil) vehemently oppose military intervention but the US is sayingthat it will attack Iraq anyway. If the US does not heed thesecountries=B4 opposition, do you think that The Gambia=B4s opinion matters=Again, you wrote:> Iraq are in violation of a UN resolution and NOT an> American resolution.Do you know how many UN resolutions Israel has breached? Has the UN evereven thought of enforcing such violations? Even condemning Israel=B4sblatant violation of UN resolutions is a problem for the US let alonedreaming of forcefully enforcing the resolutions. A few examples ofIsrael breach of UN solutions are:RES/38/85 =RES/37/122RES/36/98. Section 7 of this resolution states: the General Assembly "requests the Security Council to institute effective enforcement actionagainst Israel so as to prevent it from endangering international peaceand security by its nuclear-weapon capability". Section 10 states"further requests the Secretary-General to follow closely Israelimilitary activity and to report thereon as appropriate". Has the USwhich wants us to believe that it is so concerned about countriesfollowing UN resolutions made any attempt to make Israel follow the UNresolutions? Of course not. And Israel has been confirmed to havenuclear weapons. In 1986, after Mordechai Vanunu, a nuclear technicianat Israel=B4s Dimona nuclear plant defected, it was estimated that Israel=possessed about 200 nuclear warheads. (Carolyn M. Thomas, NuclearImbalance In The Middle East And The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty)As she noted, "why should Israel be allowed to continue its programunregulated and maintain an edge over the Arabs while the Arabs arecomplying with an international agreement?" Are there any attempts toforce Israel to get rid of those weapons? Isn=B4t Netanyahu just asfanatical as Saddam Hussein? Isn=B4t he continually raving on about howdearly Iraq would pay if it attacks Israel making gestures about usingnuclear weapons? Which weapon does Saddam have that Israel does nothave? =Even South Africa under the Apartheid regime developed nuclear weapons.The two warheads developed were destroyed just before handing over toMandela. Did the UN bomb South Africa to make it destroy its arsenal?No. It is this hypocrisy and double standards that has characterised theUN since its Security Council is dominated by self-appointed nationswith permanent membership and veto rights.You wrote:> I would caraterizise napalm definitely as a MDW and it is really a sham=> for the US.> Generally the use of napalm and the Vietnam war is looked upon today as=> something of the worst the US has done in terms of warfare..Today I don='t> think napalm is seen upon even as a potentional weapon to use...because=of> its> MDW classification.While Saddam was accused of concealing his weapons of mass destruction,America and its allies openly displayed theirs. Coalition forces droppeda total of 250, 000 tonnes of bombs in Iraq during the Gulf War. Asnoted by P. Walker, "these included napalm, fuel air explosives whichcreate a gas cloud that blasts a shockwave over 50, 000 square feetdestroying everything in its path, and "daisy-cutters", 15, 000lb bombscontaining gelled slurry explosives. The Iraqis were subjected to anadditional 20-30, 000 tonnes of explosives from artillery shells androcket-launchers." (P. Walker, The Myth of Surgical Bombing in the GulfWar", in R. Clark et al, War Crimes) And Torstein, you thougt napalm waslast used in Vietnam.The American soldiers even used really crude methods againstsurrendering Iraqi troops. Some were buried alive in their trenches.According to General Anthony Moreno, "what you saw was a bunch of buriedtrenches with people=B4s arms and things sticking out of them". (F. Kelly="War Crimes Against The Iraqi People", War Crimes) Retreating Iraqiswere slaughtered despite George Bush=B4s assurances that they would not b=fired upon. Coalition forces had orders to "find anything that wasmoving and take it out." (W. Arkin, D. Durant & M. Cherni, On Impact:Modern Warfare and The Environment - A Case Study of the Gulf War.) Thiseven included civilians. You would not see this on CNN, BBC etc. =You also wrote:> Hey, that's a nice jump..from MDW to drugs...This point was meant to demonstrate American hypocrisy. To demonstratethat America is doing equally or even more horrible things than Gaddafi,Saddam et al.Again, you wrote:> War is war, my friend, and helicopters are not MDW but weapons used> commonly by any warring country.Are you basically saying that it is ok to use helicopter gunships inMogadishu residential areas? Would you feel the same way if it was Oslowe were talking about?You also wrote:> Your a real hardliner aren't you? Anything said must be twisted into> something that can be resembled of a "racial notion" as another "profes=sor"> here earlier insinuated.> Have you seen any other respond to my first sentence with the view "whi=te> supremacy"?> =You have to define "hardliner" for me before I can answer. And I am notsaying that you are a racist. I have seen how time and again you haveargued against racism here on Gambia-l. So I cannot say that you are aracist by the few words that you wrote. What I am saying is that that isthe typical white supremacy line. Maybe you have like millions of white,black etc. people swallowed it hook, line and sinker without questioningit and regurgitate it without realising it.You wrote:> MASS DESTRUCTION WEAPONS are MASS-K-I-L-L-E-R-S and MUST be controlled.=If weapons of mass destruction ought to be controlled or eliminated,then it should be done by all nations. Nations which have tonnes ofnuclear, chemical, biological etc. weapons do not have any right, moral,legal etc. to tell others that they should not get those. Given the factthat they openly use it on others. As long as third world countries areat a military disadvantage, America and its "boyboys" like Britain willterrorise the world. As Gordon Welty argues in the case of Iraq, "ifIraq had achieved nuclear parity with Israel in 1990, say, the UnitedStates would have been unable to visit the savagery of Operation DesertStorm upon the Iraqi people in 1991. The only defense in the presentimperfect world against having "Assured Destruction" visited by theUnited States upon a people is the possibility of "Mutually AssuredDestruction", and this is no less true at the regional level than it isat the global level". (Welty, Gordon, "The Gulf Crisis and the UnitedNations", University of Dayton Review, Vol. 21, No. 2 (Summer 1991).Finally, you wrote:> Why don't you skip the moral clasule, and start focusing on what to do =to> avoid potentional mass killing. Just a suggestion.If I have to skip the "moral clasule", then we both have to do sobecause from your arguments, I can detect nothing but a moralstandpoint. =Thanks. Sorry for the length and once again, sorry for not replyingearlier.Buharry.------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10500 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 17:36:10

Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 20:02:03 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Moe, "you don't say" As I remember it those of us front Saints did pretty well

at during my time. We even woop your butts in soccer (laugh)

Laughing With You

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 03:20:55 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi!

Thanks Alpha for your thoughts. What I digested from your poem was

not a craving to be under colonial rule but the reality of our continued

dependence only this time made worse by our own mismanagement. I have

for a long time been under the impression that a non-public holiday, low

key "National Day" should be instituted and not the "Independence Day"

in which hundreds of thousands/millions of Dalasis are wasted, parents

are put under pressure to impart with their meagre resources to ensure

their children=B4s participation and children are made to suffer so much

under the hot sun etc. For an illusory independence. What independence

do we have when our economic, political, social, cultural, legal etc.

programmes have to be tailored to meet the approval of those who we are

supposedly independent of? A National Day celebration would at least

celebrate our national entity, our achievements, ourselves and not some

illusory independence. It would at least be more in line with our

realities. Thanks.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Alpha Robinson wrote:

> =



> Some reflections on independence day

> =



> What Independence

> When after 33 years

> We are still battling with poverty

> Material poverty

> Spiritual poverty

> Poverty of will

> What Independence

> When after 33 years we own not our minds

> Our souls and our bodies

> What independence

> When the birth of a child

> Becomes a source of worry

> When the death of a family member

> Triggers cold trickles of rejoice

> When we rejoice instead of crying

> And cry instead of rejoicing

> What independence

> When after 33 years

> Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival

> When men and women no longer own their conscience

> When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile

> And intelligence amounts to opportunism

> When justice is murdered in cold blood

> While we sing dance and rejoice

> The same dances

> The same parades

> What independence

> When honesty truthfulness and integrity

> Become the enemy of a people

> When parents send their children to steal rape and kill

> What independence

> When young people have to leave their motherland

> Their beloved one

> Uprooted and already defeated

> In search of life

> When we fail to provide opportunities for our children

> To learn grow and live

> What independence

> When the cracks on farmers feet

> The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin

> Keep haunting us after 33 years

> When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets

> When we live on the crumbs

> Leftover by other nations

> When leaders still play God with the innocent

> When keeping our people ignorant

> Seems to be our greatest achievement

> What independence

> When egoism becomes self-righteous

> When the rich and the poor of today

> Stand at opposite end of the widening valley

> While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own

> Meanders into the common future of destitution

> What independence

> When clean potable water

> The most basic requirement of life

> Is a luxury to many

> When the best curable diseases

> Claim their daily quota on our children

> Well before they are born

> When parents can no longer be proud of their children

> And children can no longer be proud of their parents

> For being just and honest

> Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption

> What independence are we celebrating?



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 21:32:20 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re:subscribe

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Sorry I forgot give Lamino Kantehs address...he is at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 23:50:31 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: 3 rd Annual Midwest Graduate Student Conference in African Studies!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Message-ID: <



The 3rd Annual Midwest Graduate Student Conference in African Studies

will take place on February 27 to March 1, 1998 at the University of

Wisconsin in Madison.



I will be attending the conference to present a paper entitle "The Role

African Leaders Can Play in Forming, Changing and Sustaining

Organizational Culture". Please, I would love to meet with some Gambians

in the Madison area. If you know any Gambian in Madison, kindly let me

know. May God bless us all.

Michael B.B.J. Gomez



_____________________________________________________________________

You don't need to buy Internet access to use free Internet e-mail.

Get completely free e-mail from Juno at

Or call Juno at (800) 654-JUNO [654-5866]





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 04:28:39 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Part 2

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit







Hi Gassama.



Thank you for using your time to repond in such a qualified way to my

viewpoints.

Workload prevent me from responding in-depth for now, but

shortly said, you have many valid view points that I will read trough and

study in time.



However I would like you to give your view (in time of course) to one

argument I made in my last mail.

As follows:

"Media is a powerful influence i agree, but that does not change the fact

that Bill actually just cannot push his atomic weapon buttons when ever he

wants to.On the other hand I would like to see any "tired of life" guy who

would

object to Mr.Saddam or Mr.Gadaffi from sending their potentional

rockets...."



Also as a note:

I see that you extensively quote articles from "Living Marxism".

Is that magazine/paper in your view a objective source of information?



Regards,

Tosh

The Gambia





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 23:44:28 -0800 (PST)

From: Musa Sonko <

To:

Subject: SAINTS VS GHS

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii





We have too much Saint's vs GHS stuff on the list! There is just no

time to read all that rivalry. So please give us a break.



Cheers.





---Makhou Diagne <

>

> Mrs. Binta Njie -- How are you? I think that now I am the newest

> member after you. I am also a graduate student at TIT. Check me out.

>

> Speaking of Tombong, please leave the man alone.

>

> Makh.

>

>

>

>

> _________________________________________________________

> DO YOU YAHOO!?

> Get your free @yahoo.com address at

>

>



_________________________________________________________

DO YOU YAHOO!?

Get your free @yahoo.com address at





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 13:04:14 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Part 2

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Torstein!

You wrote:



> However I would like you to give your view (in time of course) to one

> argument I made in my last mail.

> As follows:

> "Media is a powerful influence i agree, but that does not change the fa=

ct

> that Bill actually just cannot push his atomic weapon buttons when ever=

he

> wants to.On the other hand I would like to see any "tired of life" guy =

who

> would

> object to Mr.Saddam or Mr.Gadaffi from sending their potentional

> rockets...."



If Bill Clinton as an individual cannot push the atomic button, America

as a collective can. And it is as dangerous to third world and other

nations that have different viewpoints as Saddam or Ghaddafi are in your

point of view. If America had plans to attack Middle Eastern countries

if their oil embargo during the 70s had posed a threat to American

interests, wouldn=B4t you say that that country is rather dangerous?

Considering that it thinks that it has the right to institute a

crippling embargo on Cuba for decades based on nothing but ideology. All

America talks about is "American interests". Anyone who threatens

American interests will pay dearly for it. Don=B4t we as the other member=

s

of the world community have interests? Or do you think America should

maintain its interests at the peril of other nations whose interests

differ? So, even though Bill Clinton as an individual does not have the

power to on his own desire press the button, his views on America=B4s

position in the world are synonymous with those who have to make the

decisions. If it is ok for American authorities to sanction the bombing

of Iraq, destroying innocent Iraqi lives and infrastructure because some

Iraqis were arrested for plotting to kill ex-president George Bush,

these are therefore a dangerous collection of people. Why didn=B4t the

accused go through the legal process? Isn=B4t America supposed to be the

champion of democracy? How many times did America attempt to kill

Castro? How many third world liberation leaders did the CIA eliminate

directly or indirectly? Did anyone bomb Washington? =



What makes you so sure that Saddam or Ghaddafi can on their own order

the firing of weapons of mass destruction? Do you have any proof or are

you just assuming that because they are "third world dictators", they

can? How would Netanyahu and Israel fit in this equation? =





You also wrote:



> I see that you extensively quote articles from "Living Marxism".

> Is that magazine/paper in your view a objective source of information?



Why wouldn=B4t the paper be objective? Because it has "Marxism" in its

name? Would you have asked that question if all those quotes were from

Newsweek, Time etc.? The articles that I have used from Living Marxism

are objectively researched with corroborated evidence from various

sources. Maybe the question you should be asking is if it is neutral.

And then ask yourself whether Western news sources are neutral. As a BBC

official interviewed after the Gulf War on BBC=B4s neutrality in terms of=



its coverage noted, it is one thing to be objective and another to be

neutral. As professional journalists, he explained, they had obligations

to be objective but they did not have to be neutral. If BBC is not

neutral, Living Marxism should not be expected to be. However, it is

very objective. I have also used a lot of Western sources in my reply.

In my search for knowledge, I refuse to be limited by semantics. I

would not automatically assume that Living Marxism just because it

sounds communist would not have anything objective in it. If I have to

classify myself according to Western ideology, I would say I am a big

capitalist and I am not in the slightest way a communist. That would

however not stop me from reading Living Marxism. Most of my inspiration

comes from America - in terms of technology, business principles etc. I

did my first degree in America. America has played an important role in

my life. That would however not stop me from criticising America where I

feel that its policies are wrong or hypocritical. So, I say that Living

Marxism is objective. Thanks. Have a good weekend.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



wrote:

> =



> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

> via Commit

> =



> Hi Gassama.

> =



> Thank you for using your time to repond in such a qualified way to my

> viewpoints.

> Workload prevent me from responding in-depth for now, but

> shortly said, you have many valid view points that I will read trough a=

nd

> study in time.

> =



> However I would like you to give your view (in time of course) to one

> argument I made in my last mail.

> As follows:

> "Media is a powerful influence i agree, but that does not change the fa=

ct

> that Bill actually just cannot push his atomic weapon buttons when ever=

he

> wants to.On the other hand I would like to see any "tired of life" guy =

who

> would

> object to Mr.Saddam or Mr.Gadaffi from sending their potentional

> rockets...."

> =



> Also as a note:

> I see that you extensively quote articles from "Living Marxism".

> Is that magazine/paper in your view a objective source of information?

> =



> Regards,

> Tosh

> The Gambia



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 10:52:11 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: What independence?: How about a fund?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Francis,=0A=0AI think it is good that Alpha did acieve his aim in publish=

ing his poem, that=0Ais stirring up a debate. It is, also, brilliant tha=

t some questions what=0AAlpha is to do in contributing towards ending thi=

s fiasco. The answer to that=0Ais poem by which he was able to create a =

debate and the reflection on the part=0Aof others. He has cotributed his =

quota: He has belled the cat.=0A=0AA more genuine question is what can w=

e do as individual gambians and as a=0Acollective to alleviate the situat=

ion. I was thinking that we could create a=0Afund and an administration=

for the prevention of civil liberties abuse=0A(Example: arrest of radio =

journalists Sillah and Gaye). Most of us could=0Aafford to spare =A31.00=

a week as contribution towards that fund. This=0Acollection should not =

be limited to Lers only but other Gambians throughout=0Athe diaspora who =

are not on line.=0A=0AThe administration should be based in the Gambia co=

mprising of committed human=0Aright activists who can take the government=

to the courts for flagrant=0Adisregard for the rights of people as entre=

nched in the 1997 Constitution.=0APeoples rights have been trampled on mo=

re than once, but because they do not=0Ahave the knowhow nor the financia=

l resources they never applied for redress.=0AThis is where the fund com=

es in. We provide the resources. Abused people get=0Aredress. The rulin=

g government sticks by the book or is exposed and=0Aunderstands that any =

violation of the constitution will be challenged. =0A=0AThis, I hope, wi=

ll bring more stability and create an enabling environment for=0Ainvestme=

nt. And this meagre contribution of =A31.00 a week only. This is what=

=0AI think and hoping to hear from you all.=0A=0Amodoumass=0A=0Ayou wrote=

:=0AAnd I thought I was depressed over the status quo! I would rather not=

=0Atarnish the commendable artistry of Alpha's poem with critique and ins=

tead=0Asee the poem as a statement of the majority of the ills that exist=

and some=0Aof the ills that could potentially become rampant. =0A=0AI ho=

wever think the lack of a decent estimate of the "half-life of=0Acolonial=

ism" as it pertains to our part of the world (and in a rapidly=0Achanging=

world) makes it difficult to judge the significance of 33 years as=0Aopp=

osed to say 60 years.=0A=0AI also have more questions than answers and mo=

re importantly feel **amply**=0Apowerless with respect to the status quo.=

... I only hope that the cycle of=0Apoor governance, virtual economic stag=

nation, coup d'etats, flagrant=0Aviolations of civil liberties, and the "=

brain drain" is not=0Aself-sustaining, i.e. not an unyielding feedback sy=

stem, and that we can=0Afind effective ways to contribute towards allevia=

ting these ills while "out=0Ahere". =0A=0A- Francis=0A





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 11:16:46 -0500

From: "Mambuna Bojang" <

To: "

Subject: CAF first quater-final results

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



The 21st African nations cup continues to be more and more

unpredictable. Cameroon's Indomitable Lions were shocked by Congo's lone

goal win last evening. The interesting thing about it is that Congo lost

two players during the game and yet upset 1986, 1990 worldcup heroes. As

Congo now already made their way to the semi-finals, Ivory Coast takes

on Egypt while Tunisia takes on host Burkina tonight. South Africa takes

on favorites Morrocco tomorrow which many are saying will the best match

of the compitition.

You can get updated results and commemtary from the following site:



******

Nice weekend to you all!

GOD SPEED!!



Pa-Mambuna, the Bluegrass state.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 11:14:53 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



In a message dated 98-02-20 01:40:00 EST, you write:



<< rather not

tarnish the commendable artistry of Alpha's poem with cri >>





HI MR.ROBINSON, THANKS FOR A GOOD TEXT, BUT WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT. I DO NOT

KNOW YOU BUT YOU SOUND VERY EDUCATED AND YOUR WORK SEEM WELL PLAN. BUT WHO IS

THIS FOR, SURELY NOT GAMBIA . IT SOUNDS LIKE THIS PIECE WAS WRITTEN FOR SOME

OTHER NATION. IT SOUNDS TO ME LIKE THE VOICE OF SOME ONE CRYING FOR HELP FROM

SOME VERY POOR PART OF THE WORLD. YOU KNOW GAMBIA IS NOT THAT BAD. I READ IT

FOR A FEW GAMBIANS AROUND ME, THEY COULD NOT BELIEVE THAT THIS IS FOR THE

GAMBIA NOR WAS IT WRITTEN BY A GAMBIAN. CAN YOU PLEASE LIGHTING US ON SOME

OF YOUR POINTS , I JUST CANNOT SEE WHAT YOU TRYING TO SAY.

THIS PIECE WAS REALLY NOT MEANT FOR US, MAYBE PART OF IT BUT NOT ALL. INFACT

PART OF IT CAN STAND FOR ALL THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES.

FELLOW I THINK WE HAVE COME A LONG WAY, WITH THE LIMITED RESOURCES WE HAVE

COMPARE TO OTHER THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES.

AS THE SAYING GOES, " IF LIFE GIVES YOU LEMON , MAKE LIME JUICE " INDEED WE

ARE MAKING THE JUICE, ITS JUST THAT THE JUICE WENT TO THE WRONG HANDS.

SO SIR ALPHA, LETS STOP POINTING FINGERS AND START TRYING TO SEE WHAT WE CAN

DO FOR "THE GAMBIA OUR HOME LAND" AND NOT WHAT THE GAMBIA CAN DO FOR US. YOU

SEEM TO BE POINTING AT THOSE RULING, BUT REMEMBER WHEN YOU POINTING THE

OTHER THREE FINGERS ARE POINTING BACK TO YOU AND ASKING;

"WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR THE GAMBIA TO MAKE INDEPENDENCE BETTER"

I THINK THATS WHAT WE SHOULD BE DOING, SO THAT OUR KIDS CAN BE PROUD.

EVEN IN THE U.S. WE SEE JUSTICE BEING TAMPERED WITH.



SO I THINK WE SHOULD HELP HER (the gambia) STAND ON HER FEET AND PRAY THAT

THOSE CALLING THE SHOTS DON'T DERAIL, BUT LET'S NOT FORGET TO THANK GOD, FOR

WE DO NOT WANT TO GO THROUGH WHAT,

GHANA, LIBERIAL , SIERRA LEONE, NIGERIA, RUWANDA, SUDAN,SOMALIA AND SO ON,

WENT THROUGH. WE ARE BUT TOO SMALL AND DIVERSE.







FOR THE GAMBIA,



My country the gambia, sweet land of liberty,

Of thee i sing Land where my fathers died,

Land of the pilgrims' pride,

>From every mountainside let freedom ring



its bolsey happy

god bless u'all

love u'all

see ya



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 11:56:24 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



HI FELLOWS WHAT IS THIS GAMBIA HIGH AND SAHS STUFF ALL ABOUT. I WENTTO BOTH

SCHOOL SO I'VE GOT THE TASTE OF BOTH COOKIES. FELLOWS TRUST THERE IS NOWHERE

LIKE SAHS. IT WAS SAD FOR ME THOSE 2 YRS ESPECIALLY INTER SCHOOLS. I USE TO

SCREAM ALL 5 YRS ,. WHEN WE HAD SPORT MAN LIKE, KING SAUL, KING GEORGE, BODY,

FATAJO,OIL, BARRY, DENISE GEORGE, DAMPHA,KEBBEH,SUCH, EVEN THOMBONG WAS

THERE., U GUYS ARE GIVING ME FLASH BACK NOW, THOSE WHERE THE DAYS . PEPLE FROM

GHS WOULD NEVER KNOW WHAT IT FELLS LIKE BEING A WINNER FOR 5 YEARS AND THEN

JUST COOL DOWN FOR 2 YRS. BUT GUEST WHAT THOSE 2 YRS MADE ME APPRECIATE SAHS

MORE. CUSE AS THE SAYING GOES, "U NEVER KNOW THE IMPORTANCE OFYOUR BUTT UNTIL

IT IS SORE".

SAHS RULE IN THOSE DAYS, I WAS ONE OF THE CHIEF CHEERLEADERS THEN, TRUST ME I

WAS ON FOR 5 YRS.



U GUYS ARE REALLY GIVING ME FLASHBACK.



...........at books or play we win our way

...... our motto recta sapare

... its here to guild......

... so we march ......shoulder to shoulder ......

.............onward on

.............

.......................

......victory for the white and blue..





YO FELLOWS I HAVE TO GO , MY ROOMATE IS GETTING MAD , HE DOES NOT LIKE MY

VOICE. ANYHOW I WILL BE SINGING WHILE I FLIP BURGERS. U PEOPLE HAVE PUT ME

IN THAT MOOD. THANKS FOR PUTTING ME IN THIS MOOD. I NEED IT.



PLEASE GHS PEOPLE, U CAN; SCARE US. WE WHERE THE BOMB. SORRY DEAL WITH IT.

NO HARD FEELINGS. WE KICK YOUR BUT IN THE CLASS ROOM TO SO WHAT ARE YOU

TALKING ABOUT. CALM DOWN AND ACCEPT IT. FOR REAL. ANYHOW WE LOVED YOU, WITHOUT

YOU MAYBE WE WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN THAT GOOD.



IT WAS ALL FUN THOUGH AND IN GOOD TASTE, NO HARD FEELINGS AGAIN.



WHO EVER IS COMPLAINING ABOUT THIS. WE ARE SORRY BUT IT IS SOMETHING WE HAVE

TO TAKE OUT OF OUR CHEST. SORRY U HAVE TO SEE IT. I WOULD HAVE FELT THE SAME

HAD I BEEN IN YOUR SHOE.





VIVA SAHS... VIVA GHS.. VIVA EVERYONE (hope this makes u happy).





KEEP SMILING,

IT MAKES EVERYONE WONDER WHAT YOU ARE UP TOO





ITS BOLSEY HAPPY

LOVE U'ALL

SEE YA



HI KING SAUL



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 23:28:14 +0200

From: "lamin jabang" <

To: <

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <01bd3f0f$9e6c5100$6f0564c3@default>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="----=_NextPart_000_001D_01BD3F20.61F52100"



Det här är ett multipart-meddelande i MIME-format.



------=_NextPart_000_001D_01BD3F20.61F52100

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi everyone,



My name is Mr Lamin Jabang jr living in Sweden ( Uppsaal ).The newest =

member on the list.Right now am going through all the mails & quite =

frankly a lot of them are turning me on.However i will take my time =

before starting to Re/choosing my fevourite contributors.For now am =

thanking you all at the other side of the atlatic for some fine =

comments.



Good bye...hey do





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 20:04:12 -0800

From: "Morro krubally" <

To: <

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Alpha:

Your input WHAT INDEPENDENCE has elicited quite a roar in the Bantaba.

you should be commended for addressing socioeconomic issues and very

important human issues.

But Alpha, I can't help to think that this input was misplaced. The issues

you raised are not exclusively those undressed in other parts of the globe.

This are human issues central to the core functions of Amnesty

International and an array of NGOs the world over. To make it an exclusive

Gambian problem, is to a measure misguided and largely misplaced.

If you elect to address this issues on Independence Day to shade light on

the challenges that face us as a nation, I will join in chorus.

But to say that by virtue of the existence of this problems in the Gambia

that Gambians should be precluded from celebrating their independence day,

is simply not acceptable to me.

W/out delving into a detailed narrative of colonialism, and the consequent

impacts of colonialism, it suffice to say that no one, neither you nor me

would want to be deprived of the fundamental cardinal rule of self

determination.

Colonialism and the impact it had on the people of Africa was the trial and

tribulation of Africa as a whole.

Independence day is a day to celebrate. A day to reflect on the trials and

tribulations of our nation. A day to remind our current leadership of the

challenges ahead of us as a nation. A day to remind ourselves about our

individual responsibilities to our nation. A day to revere self

determination. A day to denounce injustice. A day to uphold the tenets of

democracy inspite of our failures. A day to forge ahead with progress, how

ever limited. A day to say I too can; I am capable of contributing to the

welfares of my nation.

We cannot lose sight of our failures, our problems as a people, but we must

ramain on the path of progress. We must remain on path of optimism.

The perils of socioeconomic problems should not prevent us from taking one

day out of the year(Febuary18) to reflect on our past our present and the

future.

This is a day to be thankful to all that broke the bondage of colonialism.

We are now a whole PEOPLE and that deserves celebration. We should be

looked at as people with no less ability to rule them selves. ( even as

chaotic as that may be)

Incidentally, this is Black History month in America, A month to reflect on

the suffrage of black people in the days of slavery. It's a month to

denounce slavery and to reaffirm the freedom of black people.

Black people of all people in America are still at the very bottom of the

social strata. A large part of the slums of U.S. cities are inhabited by

Black people; they are still ravaged by the hash and indiscriminate claws

of poverty. The same issues you addressed are of equal concern in this

slums of America.

Are we to tell Black people by virtue of their poverty and accompanying

suffrage, that their freedom from the bondage of slavery is not worthy of

reflection and celebration?

Thank you for stimulating thoughts.

On a different note, is nice to say hello

Morro krubally

----------

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: What independence?

> Date: Saturday, February 21, 1998 8:14 AM

>

> In a message dated 98-02-20 01:40:00 EST, you write:

>

> << rather not

> tarnish the commendable artistry of Alpha's poem with cri >>

>

>

> HI MR.ROBINSON, THANKS FOR A GOOD TEXT, BUT WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT. I DO

NOT

> KNOW YOU BUT YOU SOUND VERY EDUCATED AND YOUR WORK SEEM WELL PLAN. BUT

WHO IS

> THIS FOR, SURELY NOT GAMBIA . IT SOUNDS LIKE THIS PIECE WAS WRITTEN FOR

SOME

> OTHER NATION. IT SOUNDS TO ME LIKE THE VOICE OF SOME ONE CRYING FOR HELP

FROM

> SOME VERY POOR PART OF THE WORLD. YOU KNOW GAMBIA IS NOT THAT BAD. I

READ IT

> FOR A FEW GAMBIANS AROUND ME, THEY COULD NOT BELIEVE THAT THIS IS FOR

THE

> GAMBIA NOR WAS IT WRITTEN BY A GAMBIAN. CAN YOU PLEASE LIGHTING US ON

SOME

> OF YOUR POINTS , I JUST CANNOT SEE WHAT YOU TRYING TO SAY.

> THIS PIECE WAS REALLY NOT MEANT FOR US, MAYBE PART OF IT BUT NOT ALL.

INFACT

> PART OF IT CAN STAND FOR ALL THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES.

> FELLOW I THINK WE HAVE COME A LONG WAY, WITH THE LIMITED RESOURCES WE

HAVE

> COMPARE TO OTHER THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES.

> AS THE SAYING GOES, " IF LIFE GIVES YOU LEMON , MAKE LIME JUICE " INDEED

WE

> ARE MAKING THE JUICE, ITS JUST THAT THE JUICE WENT TO THE WRONG HANDS.

> SO SIR ALPHA, LETS STOP POINTING FINGERS AND START TRYING TO SEE WHAT WE

CAN

> DO FOR "THE GAMBIA OUR HOME LAND" AND NOT WHAT THE GAMBIA CAN DO FOR US.

YOU

> SEEM TO BE POINTING AT THOSE RULING, BUT REMEMBER WHEN YOU POINTING THE

> OTHER THREE FINGERS ARE POINTING BACK TO YOU AND ASKING;

> "WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR THE GAMBIA TO MAKE INDEPENDENCE BETTER"

> I THINK THATS WHAT WE SHOULD BE DOING, SO THAT OUR KIDS CAN BE PROUD.

> EVEN IN THE U.S. WE SEE JUSTICE BEING TAMPERED WITH.

>

> SO I THINK WE SHOULD HELP HER (the gambia) STAND ON HER FEET AND PRAY

THAT

> THOSE CALLING THE SHOTS DON'T DERAIL, BUT LET'S NOT FORGET TO THANK GOD,

FOR

> WE DO NOT WANT TO GO THROUGH WHAT,

> GHANA, LIBERIAL , SIERRA LEONE, NIGERIA, RUWANDA, SUDAN,SOMALIA AND SO

ON,

> WENT THROUGH. WE ARE BUT TOO SMALL AND DIVERSE.

>

>

>

> FOR THE GAMBIA,

>

> My country the gambia, sweet land of liberty,

> Of thee i sing Land where my fathers died,

> Land of the pilgrims' pride,

> >From every mountainside let freedom ring

>

> its bolsey happy

> god bless u'all

> love u'all

> see ya



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 22:17:50 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Burkina '98/ Tunisia out !!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Well, it was not easy because I sometimes had problem with breathing as I

watched,but in the end ,the hosts,Burkina Faso have done it again! They have

sent the Tunisians parking.It was one all at the end of the original

time,and a goal-less draw at the end of the extended time.So the outcome was

decided by penalty shootouts: Burkina 8 / Tunisia 7............. Exciting

match !!



So,in any moment from now Egypt will play Cote D'ivoire and a lot of

fireworks are expected in that one also,but in the meantime........ keep up

the good work down there and stay tuned! I can only hope i will not get late

to work tomorrow!





Regards Bassss!







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 23:11:47 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Obituary: Sad news from home

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Gambia-Lers,



I would like to announce that one of Gambia's leading elders

Alhagi Boubacarr Jallow of Bansang passed away on Friday. Many

of you from the Bansang area may simply know him as Alhagi

Boubacarr Bansang. For those of you who knew him, you will

agree with me that he was among the most respected elders

in the country, and a great inspiration to the Islamic

community, not only in the Fulladu area but throughout the

Gambian community at large. As one of the greatest "marabouts"

of our time, he was a grand father and father to many of my

relative Fulas who immigrated to the Gambia in the early years.

One of his sons Mr. Hassan Jallow was the Attorney General and

Minister of Justice during the later part of the Jawara era.



Please, join me in praying for our beloved grand father. At

this time, I would also like to extend my condolences to all

his supporters, fans, friends and relatives who are either

part of Gambial-L or in the Gambia and abroad.



May His Soul Rest In Peace.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



**************************************************************

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

--------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 22 Feb 1998 01:39:10 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: What independence?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



This Gambia-Ler understands!



Sir, thank you for echoing my exact sentiments below.

These are sentimental feelings that I have defended and will

continue to defend up to the highest level, when/if someone

attempts to belittle (or take away from me) the only significant

reasons for attaining (and celebrating) INDEPENDENCE. Talking about

the culpability for Africa's political and economic

underdevelopment is one thing, but to trample on the sovereignty

of a nation is a completely different situation.



Thank you very much for your well-thought response.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

***********************************************************************



Morro Krubally wrote:



> But Alpha, I can't help to think that this input was misplaced.

>

> [ ... ]

>

> Colonialism and the impact it had on the people of Africa was the trial and

> tribulation of Africa as a whole.

> Independence day is a day to celebrate. A day to reflect on the trials and

> tribulations of our nation. A day to remind our current leadership of the

> challenges ahead of us as a nation. A day to remind ourselves about our

> individual responsibilities to our nation. A day to revere self

> determination. A day to denounce injustice. A day to uphold the tenets of

> democracy inspite of our failures. A day to forge ahead with progress, how

> ever limited. A day to say I too can; I am capable of contributing to the

> welfares of my nation.

> Morro krubally

> ----------



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 22 Feb 1998 01:54:21 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Burkina '98/ Tunisia out !!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Bass, you wrote:

>

> Well, it was not easy because I sometimes had problem with breathing as I

> watched,but in the end ,the hosts,Burkina Faso have done it again! They have

> sent the Tunisians parking.It was one all at the end of the original

> time,and a goal-less draw at the end of the extended time.So the outcome was

> decided by penalty shootouts: Burkina 8 / Tunisia 7............. Exciting

> match !!



Thank you for the update bro. This is what a host country should always

do (no offense to our Scorpions). Now that they have made it to

semi-final, let's see how the home crowd is going to motivate them to

defeat the Egyptians. Oh, yes...Egypt couldn't defeat Ivory Coast except

by penalty kicks, after a scoreless draw at the end of regulation time.



So Burkina Fasso will play Egypt, and Congo will play the winner of

South Africa Vs Morocco in tomorrow's only game.



> I can only hope i will not get late to work tomorrow!



Well, did you make it on time? :-)))).

Awaiting your response......



Thanks again!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

********************************************************************

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 22 Feb 1998 02:14:59 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: CAF first quater-final results

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Pa-Mambuna, you wrote:

>

> The 21st African nations cup continues to be more and more

> unpredictable. Cameroon's Indomitable Lions were shocked by Congo's lone

> goal win last evening. The interesting thing about it is that Congo lost

> two players during the game and yet upset 1986, 1990 worldcup heroes.



Thank you for the update. I was so upset with Cameroon that I wished they

hadn't made it to France'98. I mean, com'on, a world cup qualifier loosing

to war-torn Congolese team with ONLY 9 players? This must have been the

biggest upset yet!



As you said, it is becoming "more and more unpredictable". Now let's see

what unpredictabilty lies in today's most anticipated match.



keep the comments coming!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

*********************************************************************

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 108

************************** Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 20:02:03 ESTFrom: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < ea890904.34ee278d@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMoe, "you don't say" As I remember it those of us front Saints did pretty wellat during my time. We even woop your butts in soccer (laugh)Laughing With YouDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 03:20:55 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 34EEB897.5721@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi!Thanks Alpha for your thoughts. What I digested from your poem wasnot a craving to be under colonial rule but the reality of our continueddependence only this time made worse by our own mismanagement. I havefor a long time been under the impression that a non-public holiday, lowkey "National Day" should be instituted and not the "Independence Day"in which hundreds of thousands/millions of Dalasis are wasted, parentsare put under pressure to impart with their meagre resources to ensuretheir children=B4s participation and children are made to suffer so muchunder the hot sun etc. For an illusory independence. What independencedo we have when our economic, political, social, cultural, legal etc.programmes have to be tailored to meet the approval of those who we aresupposedly independent of? A National Day celebration would at leastcelebrate our national entity, our achievements, ourselves and not someillusory independence. It would at least be more in line with ourrealities. Thanks.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Alpha Robinson wrote:> => Some reflections on independence day> => What Independence> When after 33 years> We are still battling with poverty> Material poverty> Spiritual poverty> Poverty of will> What Independence> When after 33 years we own not our minds> Our souls and our bodies> What independence> When the birth of a child> Becomes a source of worry> When the death of a family member> Triggers cold trickles of rejoice> When we rejoice instead of crying> And cry instead of rejoicing> What independence> When after 33 years> Masquerading is a prerequisite for survival> When men and women no longer own their conscience> When the educated become gagged maimed and sterile> And intelligence amounts to opportunism> When justice is murdered in cold blood> While we sing dance and rejoice> The same dances> The same parades> What independence> When honesty truthfulness and integrity> Become the enemy of a people> When parents send their children to steal rape and kill> What independence> When young people have to leave their motherland> Their beloved one> Uprooted and already defeated> In search of life> When we fail to provide opportunities for our children> To learn grow and live> What independence> When the cracks on farmers feet> The marks of poverty on our clothes and skin> Keep haunting us after 33 years> When we mortgage our souls and future in international markets> When we live on the crumbs> Leftover by other nations> When leaders still play God with the innocent> When keeping our people ignorant> Seems to be our greatest achievement> What independence> When egoism becomes self-righteous> When the rich and the poor of today> Stand at opposite end of the widening valley> While the mixture of blood and tears of our very own> Meanders into the common future of destitution> What independence> When clean potable water> The most basic requirement of life> Is a luxury to many> When the best curable diseases> Claim their daily quota on our children> Well before they are born> When parents can no longer be proud of their children> And children can no longer be proud of their parents> For being just and honest> Seems to be a luxury denied by poverty and corruption> What independence are we celebrating?------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 21:32:20 ESTFrom: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:subscribeMessage-ID: < 105e2a17.34ee3cb7@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitSorry I forgot give Lamino Kantehs address...he is at Lkanteh@aol.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 23:50:31 -0500From: nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 3 rd Annual Midwest Graduate Student Conference in African Studies!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Message-ID: < 19980220.235033.4462.0.nahak@juno.com The 3rd Annual Midwest Graduate Student Conference in African Studieswill take place on February 27 to March 1, 1998 at the University ofWisconsin in Madison.I will be attending the conference to present a paper entitle "The RoleAfrican Leaders Can Play in Forming, Changing and SustainingOrganizational Culture". Please, I would love to meet with some Gambiansin the Madison area. If you know any Gambian in Madison, kindly let meknow. May God bless us all.Michael B.B.J. Gomez_____________________________________________________________________You don't need to buy Internet access to use free Internet e-mail.Get completely free e-mail from Juno at http://www.juno.com Or call Juno at (800) 654-JUNO [654-5866]------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 04:28:39 -0000From: " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Part 2Message-ID: < B0000058689@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitHi Gassama.Thank you for using your time to repond in such a qualified way to myviewpoints.Workload prevent me from responding in-depth for now, butshortly said, you have many valid view points that I will read trough andstudy in time.However I would like you to give your view (in time of course) to oneargument I made in my last mail.As follows:"Media is a powerful influence i agree, but that does not change the factthat Bill actually just cannot push his atomic weapon buttons when ever hewants to.On the other hand I would like to see any "tired of life" guy whowouldobject to Mr.Saddam or Mr.Gadaffi from sending their potentionalrockets...."Also as a note:I see that you extensively quote articles from "Living Marxism".Is that magazine/paper in your view a objective source of information?Regards,ToshThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Feb 1998 23:44:28 -0800 (PST)From: Musa Sonko < msonko@yahoo.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SAINTS VS GHSMessage-ID: < 19980221074428.1156.rocketmail@send1b.yahoomail.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiWe have too much Saint's vs GHS stuff on the list! There is just notime to read all that rivalry. So please give us a break.Cheers.---Makhou Diagne < igotyoub@yahoo.com > wrote:> Mrs. Binta Njie -- How are you? I think that now I am the newest> member after you. I am also a graduate student at TIT. Check me out.> Speaking of Tombong, please leave the man alone.> Makh.> _________________________________________________________> DO YOU YAHOO!?> Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com _________________________________________________________DO YOU YAHOO!?Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com ------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 13:04:14 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Part 2Message-ID: < 34EF414E.A95@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Torstein!You wrote:> However I would like you to give your view (in time of course) to one> argument I made in my last mail.> As follows:> "Media is a powerful influence i agree, but that does not change the fa=ct> that Bill actually just cannot push his atomic weapon buttons when ever=he> wants to.On the other hand I would like to see any "tired of life" guy =who> would> object to Mr.Saddam or Mr.Gadaffi from sending their potentional> rockets...."If Bill Clinton as an individual cannot push the atomic button, Americaas a collective can. And it is as dangerous to third world and othernations that have different viewpoints as Saddam or Ghaddafi are in yourpoint of view. If America had plans to attack Middle Eastern countriesif their oil embargo during the 70s had posed a threat to Americaninterests, wouldn=B4t you say that that country is rather dangerous?Considering that it thinks that it has the right to institute acrippling embargo on Cuba for decades based on nothing but ideology. AllAmerica talks about is "American interests". Anyone who threatensAmerican interests will pay dearly for it. Don=B4t we as the other member=of the world community have interests? Or do you think America shouldmaintain its interests at the peril of other nations whose interestsdiffer? So, even though Bill Clinton as an individual does not have thepower to on his own desire press the button, his views on America=B4sposition in the world are synonymous with those who have to make thedecisions. If it is ok for American authorities to sanction the bombingof Iraq, destroying innocent Iraqi lives and infrastructure because someIraqis were arrested for plotting to kill ex-president George Bush,these are therefore a dangerous collection of people. Why didn=B4t theaccused go through the legal process? Isn=B4t America supposed to be thechampion of democracy? How many times did America attempt to killCastro? How many third world liberation leaders did the CIA eliminatedirectly or indirectly? Did anyone bomb Washington? =What makes you so sure that Saddam or Ghaddafi can on their own orderthe firing of weapons of mass destruction? Do you have any proof or areyou just assuming that because they are "third world dictators", theycan? How would Netanyahu and Israel fit in this equation? =You also wrote:> I see that you extensively quote articles from "Living Marxism".> Is that magazine/paper in your view a objective source of information?Why wouldn=B4t the paper be objective? Because it has "Marxism" in itsname? Would you have asked that question if all those quotes were fromNewsweek, Time etc.? The articles that I have used from Living Marxismare objectively researched with corroborated evidence from varioussources. Maybe the question you should be asking is if it is neutral.And then ask yourself whether Western news sources are neutral. As a BBCofficial interviewed after the Gulf War on BBC=B4s neutrality in terms of=its coverage noted, it is one thing to be objective and another to beneutral. As professional journalists, he explained, they had obligationsto be objective but they did not have to be neutral. If BBC is notneutral, Living Marxism should not be expected to be. However, it isvery objective. I have also used a lot of Western sources in my reply.In my search for knowledge, I refuse to be limited by semantics. Iwould not automatically assume that Living Marxism just because itsounds communist would not have anything objective in it. If I have toclassify myself according to Western ideology, I would say I am a bigcapitalist and I am not in the slightest way a communist. That wouldhowever not stop me from reading Living Marxism. Most of my inspirationcomes from America - in terms of technology, business principles etc. Idid my first degree in America. America has played an important role inmy life. That would however not stop me from criticising America where Ifeel that its policies are wrong or hypocritical. So, I say that LivingMarxism is objective. Thanks. Have a good weekend.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------= tgr@commit.gm wrote:> => Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > via Commit> => Hi Gassama.> => Thank you for using your time to repond in such a qualified way to my> viewpoints.> Workload prevent me from responding in-depth for now, but> shortly said, you have many valid view points that I will read trough a=nd> study in time.> => However I would like you to give your view (in time of course) to one> argument I made in my last mail.> As follows:> "Media is a powerful influence i agree, but that does not change the fa=ct> that Bill actually just cannot push his atomic weapon buttons when ever=he> wants to.On the other hand I would like to see any "tired of life" guy =who> would> object to Mr.Saddam or Mr.Gadaffi from sending their potentional> rockets...."> => Also as a note:> I see that you extensively quote articles from "Living Marxism".> Is that magazine/paper in your view a objective source of information?> => Regards,> Tosh> The Gambia------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 10:52:11 ESTFrom: MODOUMASS@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?: How about a fund?Message-ID: < 84c75cc2.34eef82d@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableFrancis,=0A=0AI think it is good that Alpha did acieve his aim in publish=ing his poem, that=0Ais stirring up a debate. It is, also, brilliant tha=t some questions what=0AAlpha is to do in contributing towards ending thi=s fiasco. The answer to that=0Ais poem by which he was able to create a =debate and the reflection on the part=0Aof others. He has cotributed his =quota: He has belled the cat.=0A=0AA more genuine question is what can w=e do as individual gambians and as a=0Acollective to alleviate the situat=ion. I was thinking that we could create a=0Afund and an administration=for the prevention of civil liberties abuse=0A(Example: arrest of radio =journalists Sillah and Gaye). Most of us could=0Aafford to spare =A31.00=a week as contribution towards that fund. This=0Acollection should not =be limited to Lers only but other Gambians throughout=0Athe diaspora who =are not on line.=0A=0AThe administration should be based in the Gambia co=mprising of committed human=0Aright activists who can take the government=to the courts for flagrant=0Adisregard for the rights of people as entre=nched in the 1997 Constitution.=0APeoples rights have been trampled on mo=re than once, but because they do not=0Ahave the knowhow nor the financia=l resources they never applied for redress.=0AThis is where the fund com=es in. We provide the resources. Abused people get=0Aredress. The rulin=g government sticks by the book or is exposed and=0Aunderstands that any =violation of the constitution will be challenged. =0A=0AThis, I hope, wi=ll bring more stability and create an enabling environment for=0Ainvestme=nt. And this meagre contribution of =A31.00 a week only. This is what==0AI think and hoping to hear from you all.=0A=0Amodoumass=0A=0Ayou wrote=:=0AAnd I thought I was depressed over the status quo! I would rather not==0Atarnish the commendable artistry of Alpha's poem with critique and ins=tead=0Asee the poem as a statement of the majority of the ills that exist=and some=0Aof the ills that could potentially become rampant. =0A=0AI ho=wever think the lack of a decent estimate of the "half-life of=0Acolonial=ism" as it pertains to our part of the world (and in a rapidly=0Achanging=world) makes it difficult to judge the significance of 33 years as=0Aopp=osed to say 60 years.=0A=0AI also have more questions than answers and mo=re importantly feel **amply**=0Apowerless with respect to the status quo.=... I only hope that the cycle of=0Apoor governance, virtual economic stag=nation, coup d'etats, flagrant=0Aviolations of civil liberties, and the "=brain drain" is not=0Aself-sustaining, i.e. not an unyielding feedback sy=stem, and that we can=0Afind effective ways to contribute towards allevia=ting these ills while "out=0Ahere". =0A=0A- Francis=0A------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 11:16:46 -0500From: "Mambuna Bojang" < mbojang@mail.transy.edu To: " gambia-l@u.washington.edu " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CAF first quater-final resultsMessage-ID: < 34EEFDED.78F8689F@mail.transy.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThe 21st African nations cup continues to be more and moreunpredictable. Cameroon's Indomitable Lions were shocked by Congo's lonegoal win last evening. The interesting thing about it is that Congo losttwo players during the game and yet upset 1986, 1990 worldcup heroes. AsCongo now already made their way to the semi-finals, Ivory Coast takeson Egypt while Tunisia takes on host Burkina tonight. South Africa takeson favorites Morrocco tomorrow which many are saying will the best matchof the compitition.You can get updated results and commemtary from the following site:****** http://www.cafonline.com/main_con.htm ***************Nice weekend to you all!GOD SPEED!!Pa-Mambuna, the Bluegrass state.------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 11:14:53 ESTFrom: Bolsey225@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 9e0c320f.34eefd7f@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitIn a message dated 98-02-20 01:40:00 EST, you write:<< rather nottarnish the commendable artistry of Alpha's poem with cri >>HI MR.ROBINSON, THANKS FOR A GOOD TEXT, BUT WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT. I DO NOTKNOW YOU BUT YOU SOUND VERY EDUCATED AND YOUR WORK SEEM WELL PLAN. BUT WHO ISTHIS FOR, SURELY NOT GAMBIA . IT SOUNDS LIKE THIS PIECE WAS WRITTEN FOR SOMEOTHER NATION. IT SOUNDS TO ME LIKE THE VOICE OF SOME ONE CRYING FOR HELP FROMSOME VERY POOR PART OF THE WORLD. YOU KNOW GAMBIA IS NOT THAT BAD. I READ ITFOR A FEW GAMBIANS AROUND ME, THEY COULD NOT BELIEVE THAT THIS IS FOR THEGAMBIA NOR WAS IT WRITTEN BY A GAMBIAN. CAN YOU PLEASE LIGHTING US ON SOMEOF YOUR POINTS , I JUST CANNOT SEE WHAT YOU TRYING TO SAY.THIS PIECE WAS REALLY NOT MEANT FOR US, MAYBE PART OF IT BUT NOT ALL. INFACTPART OF IT CAN STAND FOR ALL THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES.FELLOW I THINK WE HAVE COME A LONG WAY, WITH THE LIMITED RESOURCES WE HAVECOMPARE TO OTHER THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES.AS THE SAYING GOES, " IF LIFE GIVES YOU LEMON , MAKE LIME JUICE " INDEED WEARE MAKING THE JUICE, ITS JUST THAT THE JUICE WENT TO THE WRONG HANDS.SO SIR ALPHA, LETS STOP POINTING FINGERS AND START TRYING TO SEE WHAT WE CANDO FOR "THE GAMBIA OUR HOME LAND" AND NOT WHAT THE GAMBIA CAN DO FOR US. YOUSEEM TO BE POINTING AT THOSE RULING, BUT REMEMBER WHEN YOU POINTING THEOTHER THREE FINGERS ARE POINTING BACK TO YOU AND ASKING;"WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR THE GAMBIA TO MAKE INDEPENDENCE BETTER"I THINK THATS WHAT WE SHOULD BE DOING, SO THAT OUR KIDS CAN BE PROUD.EVEN IN THE U.S. WE SEE JUSTICE BEING TAMPERED WITH.SO I THINK WE SHOULD HELP HER (the gambia) STAND ON HER FEET AND PRAY THATTHOSE CALLING THE SHOTS DON'T DERAIL, BUT LET'S NOT FORGET TO THANK GOD, FORWE DO NOT WANT TO GO THROUGH WHAT,GHANA, LIBERIAL , SIERRA LEONE, NIGERIA, RUWANDA, SUDAN,SOMALIA AND SO ON,WENT THROUGH. WE ARE BUT TOO SMALL AND DIVERSE.FOR THE GAMBIA,My country the gambia, sweet land of liberty,Of thee i sing Land where my fathers died,Land of the pilgrims' pride,>From every mountainside let freedom ringits bolsey happygod bless u'alllove u'allsee ya------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 11:56:24 ESTFrom: Bolsey225@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < a4e96e52.34ef073e@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHI FELLOWS WHAT IS THIS GAMBIA HIGH AND SAHS STUFF ALL ABOUT. I WENTTO BOTHSCHOOL SO I'VE GOT THE TASTE OF BOTH COOKIES. FELLOWS TRUST THERE IS NOWHERELIKE SAHS. IT WAS SAD FOR ME THOSE 2 YRS ESPECIALLY INTER SCHOOLS. I USE TOSCREAM ALL 5 YRS ,. WHEN WE HAD SPORT MAN LIKE, KING SAUL, KING GEORGE, BODY,FATAJO,OIL, BARRY, DENISE GEORGE, DAMPHA,KEBBEH,SUCH, EVEN THOMBONG WASTHERE., U GUYS ARE GIVING ME FLASH BACK NOW, THOSE WHERE THE DAYS . PEPLE FROMGHS WOULD NEVER KNOW WHAT IT FELLS LIKE BEING A WINNER FOR 5 YEARS AND THENJUST COOL DOWN FOR 2 YRS. BUT GUEST WHAT THOSE 2 YRS MADE ME APPRECIATE SAHSMORE. CUSE AS THE SAYING GOES, "U NEVER KNOW THE IMPORTANCE OFYOUR BUTT UNTILIT IS SORE".SAHS RULE IN THOSE DAYS, I WAS ONE OF THE CHIEF CHEERLEADERS THEN, TRUST ME IWAS ON FOR 5 YRS.U GUYS ARE REALLY GIVING ME FLASHBACK............at books or play we win our way...... our motto recta sapare... its here to guild......... so we march ......shoulder to shoulder ...................onward on..........................................victory for the white and blue..YO FELLOWS I HAVE TO GO , MY ROOMATE IS GETTING MAD , HE DOES NOT LIKE MYVOICE. ANYHOW I WILL BE SINGING WHILE I FLIP BURGERS. U PEOPLE HAVE PUT MEIN THAT MOOD. THANKS FOR PUTTING ME IN THIS MOOD. I NEED IT.PLEASE GHS PEOPLE, U CAN; SCARE US. WE WHERE THE BOMB. SORRY DEAL WITH IT.NO HARD FEELINGS. WE KICK YOUR BUT IN THE CLASS ROOM TO SO WHAT ARE YOUTALKING ABOUT. CALM DOWN AND ACCEPT IT. FOR REAL. ANYHOW WE LOVED YOU, WITHOUTYOU MAYBE WE WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN THAT GOOD.IT WAS ALL FUN THOUGH AND IN GOOD TASTE, NO HARD FEELINGS AGAIN.WHO EVER IS COMPLAINING ABOUT THIS. WE ARE SORRY BUT IT IS SOMETHING WE HAVETO TAKE OUT OF OUR CHEST. SORRY U HAVE TO SEE IT. I WOULD HAVE FELT THE SAMEHAD I BEEN IN YOUR SHOE.VIVA SAHS... VIVA GHS.. VIVA EVERYONE (hope this makes u happy).KEEP SMILING,IT MAKES EVERYONE WONDER WHAT YOU ARE UP TOOITS BOLSEY HAPPYLOVE U'ALLSEE YAHI KING SAUL------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 23:28:14 +0200From: "lamin jabang" < lamin@algonet.se To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: <01bd3f0f$9e6c5100$6f0564c3@default>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/alternative;boundary="----=_NextPart_000_001D_01BD3F20.61F52100"Det här är ett multipart-meddelande i MIME-format.------=_NextPart_000_001D_01BD3F20.61F52100Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi everyone,My name is Mr Lamin Jabang jr living in Sweden ( Uppsaal ).The newest =member on the list.Right now am going through all the mails & quite =frankly a lot of them are turning me on.However i will take my time =before starting to Re/choosing my fevourite contributors.For now am =thanking you all at the other side of the atlatic for some fine =comments.Good bye...hey do------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 20:04:12 -0800From: "Morro krubally" < jamba@cyberramp.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 199802220207.UAA01403@mailhost.cyberramp.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAlpha:Your input WHAT INDEPENDENCE has elicited quite a roar in the Bantaba.you should be commended for addressing socioeconomic issues and veryimportant human issues.But Alpha, I can't help to think that this input was misplaced. The issuesyou raised are not exclusively those undressed in other parts of the globe.This are human issues central to the core functions of AmnestyInternational and an array of NGOs the world over. To make it an exclusiveGambian problem, is to a measure misguided and largely misplaced.If you elect to address this issues on Independence Day to shade light onthe challenges that face us as a nation, I will join in chorus.But to say that by virtue of the existence of this problems in the Gambiathat Gambians should be precluded from celebrating their independence day,is simply not acceptable to me.W/out delving into a detailed narrative of colonialism, and the consequentimpacts of colonialism, it suffice to say that no one, neither you nor mewould want to be deprived of the fundamental cardinal rule of selfdetermination.Colonialism and the impact it had on the people of Africa was the trial andtribulation of Africa as a whole.Independence day is a day to celebrate. A day to reflect on the trials andtribulations of our nation. A day to remind our current leadership of thechallenges ahead of us as a nation. A day to remind ourselves about ourindividual responsibilities to our nation. A day to revere selfdetermination. A day to denounce injustice. A day to uphold the tenets ofdemocracy inspite of our failures. A day to forge ahead with progress, however limited. A day to say I too can; I am capable of contributing to thewelfares of my nation.We cannot lose sight of our failures, our problems as a people, but we mustramain on the path of progress. We must remain on path of optimism.The perils of socioeconomic problems should not prevent us from taking oneday out of the year(Febuary18) to reflect on our past our present and thefuture.This is a day to be thankful to all that broke the bondage of colonialism.We are now a whole PEOPLE and that deserves celebration. We should belooked at as people with no less ability to rule them selves. ( even aschaotic as that may be)Incidentally, this is Black History month in America, A month to reflect onthe suffrage of black people in the days of slavery. It's a month todenounce slavery and to reaffirm the freedom of black people.Black people of all people in America are still at the very bottom of thesocial strata. A large part of the slums of U.S. cities are inhabited byBlack people; they are still ravaged by the hash and indiscriminate clawsof poverty. The same issues you addressed are of equal concern in thisslums of America.Are we to tell Black people by virtue of their poverty and accompanyingsuffrage, that their freedom from the bondage of slavery is not worthy ofreflection and celebration?Thank you for stimulating thoughts.On a different note, is nice to say helloMorro krubally----------> From: Bolsey225@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: What independence?> Date: Saturday, February 21, 1998 8:14 AM> In a message dated 98-02-20 01:40:00 EST, you write:> << rather not> tarnish the commendable artistry of Alpha's poem with cri >>> HI MR.ROBINSON, THANKS FOR A GOOD TEXT, BUT WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT. I DONOT> KNOW YOU BUT YOU SOUND VERY EDUCATED AND YOUR WORK SEEM WELL PLAN. BUTWHO IS> THIS FOR, SURELY NOT GAMBIA . IT SOUNDS LIKE THIS PIECE WAS WRITTEN FORSOME> OTHER NATION. IT SOUNDS TO ME LIKE THE VOICE OF SOME ONE CRYING FOR HELPFROM> SOME VERY POOR PART OF THE WORLD. YOU KNOW GAMBIA IS NOT THAT BAD. IREAD IT> FOR A FEW GAMBIANS AROUND ME, THEY COULD NOT BELIEVE THAT THIS IS FORTHE> GAMBIA NOR WAS IT WRITTEN BY A GAMBIAN. CAN YOU PLEASE LIGHTING US ONSOME> OF YOUR POINTS , I JUST CANNOT SEE WHAT YOU TRYING TO SAY.> THIS PIECE WAS REALLY NOT MEANT FOR US, MAYBE PART OF IT BUT NOT ALL.INFACT> PART OF IT CAN STAND FOR ALL THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES.> FELLOW I THINK WE HAVE COME A LONG WAY, WITH THE LIMITED RESOURCES WEHAVE> COMPARE TO OTHER THIRD WORLD COUNTRIES.> AS THE SAYING GOES, " IF LIFE GIVES YOU LEMON , MAKE LIME JUICE " INDEEDWE> ARE MAKING THE JUICE, ITS JUST THAT THE JUICE WENT TO THE WRONG HANDS.> SO SIR ALPHA, LETS STOP POINTING FINGERS AND START TRYING TO SEE WHAT WECAN> DO FOR "THE GAMBIA OUR HOME LAND" AND NOT WHAT THE GAMBIA CAN DO FOR US.YOU> SEEM TO BE POINTING AT THOSE RULING, BUT REMEMBER WHEN YOU POINTING THE> OTHER THREE FINGERS ARE POINTING BACK TO YOU AND ASKING;> "WHAT HAVE YOU DONE FOR THE GAMBIA TO MAKE INDEPENDENCE BETTER"> I THINK THATS WHAT WE SHOULD BE DOING, SO THAT OUR KIDS CAN BE PROUD.> EVEN IN THE U.S. WE SEE JUSTICE BEING TAMPERED WITH.> SO I THINK WE SHOULD HELP HER (the gambia) STAND ON HER FEET AND PRAYTHAT> THOSE CALLING THE SHOTS DON'T DERAIL, BUT LET'S NOT FORGET TO THANK GOD,FOR> WE DO NOT WANT TO GO THROUGH WHAT,> GHANA, LIBERIAL , SIERRA LEONE, NIGERIA, RUWANDA, SUDAN,SOMALIA AND SOON,> WENT THROUGH. WE ARE BUT TOO SMALL AND DIVERSE.> FOR THE GAMBIA,> My country the gambia, sweet land of liberty,> Of thee i sing Land where my fathers died,> Land of the pilgrims' pride,> >From every mountainside let freedom ring> its bolsey happy> god bless u'all> love u'all> see ya------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 22:17:50 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Burkina '98/ Tunisia out !!Message-ID: < 01bd3efd$a889e7e0$LocalHost@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWell, it was not easy because I sometimes had problem with breathing as Iwatched,but in the end ,the hosts,Burkina Faso have done it again! They havesent the Tunisians parking.It was one all at the end of the originaltime,and a goal-less draw at the end of the extended time.So the outcome wasdecided by penalty shootouts: Burkina 8 / Tunisia 7............. Excitingmatch !!So,in any moment from now Egypt will play Cote D'ivoire and a lot offireworks are expected in that one also,but in the meantime........ keep upthe good work down there and stay tuned! I can only hope i will not get lateto work tomorrow!Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Feb 1998 23:11:47 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Obituary: Sad news from homeMessage-ID: < 9802220411.AA23136@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGambia-Lers,I would like to announce that one of Gambia's leading eldersAlhagi Boubacarr Jallow of Bansang passed away on Friday. Manyof you from the Bansang area may simply know him as AlhagiBoubacarr Bansang. For those of you who knew him, you willagree with me that he was among the most respected eldersin the country, and a great inspiration to the Islamiccommunity, not only in the Fulladu area but throughout theGambian community at large. As one of the greatest "marabouts"of our time, he was a grand father and father to many of myrelative Fulas who immigrated to the Gambia in the early years.One of his sons Mr. Hassan Jallow was the Attorney General andMinister of Justice during the later part of the Jawara era.Please, join me in praying for our beloved grand father. Atthis time, I would also like to extend my condolences to allhis supporters, fans, friends and relatives who are eitherpart of Gambial-L or in the Gambia and abroad.May His Soul Rest In Peace.Regards,Moe S. Jallow**************************************************************--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 22 Feb 1998 01:39:10 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: What independence?Message-ID: < 9802220639.AA22668@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThis Gambia-Ler understands!Sir, thank you for echoing my exact sentiments below.These are sentimental feelings that I have defended and willcontinue to defend up to the highest level, when/if someoneattempts to belittle (or take away from me) the only significantreasons for attaining (and celebrating) INDEPENDENCE. Talking aboutthe culpability for Africa's political and economicunderdevelopment is one thing, but to trample on the sovereigntyof a nation is a completely different situation.Thank you very much for your well-thought response.Regards,Moe S. Jallow***********************************************************************Morro Krubally wrote:> But Alpha, I can't help to think that this input was misplaced.> [ ... ]> Colonialism and the impact it had on the people of Africa was the trial and> tribulation of Africa as a whole.> Independence day is a day to celebrate. A day to reflect on the trials and> tribulations of our nation. A day to remind our current leadership of the> challenges ahead of us as a nation. A day to remind ourselves about our> individual responsibilities to our nation. A day to revere self> determination. A day to denounce injustice. A day to uphold the tenets of> democracy inspite of our failures. A day to forge ahead with progress, how> ever limited. A day to say I too can; I am capable of contributing to the> welfares of my nation.> Morro krubally> ----------------------------------------Date: Sun, 22 Feb 1998 01:54:21 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Burkina '98/ Tunisia out !!Message-ID: < 9802220654.AA27604@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBass, you wrote:> Well, it was not easy because I sometimes had problem with breathing as I> watched,but in the end ,the hosts,Burkina Faso have done it again! They have> sent the Tunisians parking.It was one all at the end of the original> time,and a goal-less draw at the end of the extended time.So the outcome was> decided by penalty shootouts: Burkina 8 / Tunisia 7............. Exciting> match !!Thank you for the update bro. This is what a host country should alwaysdo (no offense to our Scorpions). Now that they have made it tosemi-final, let's see how the home crowd is going to motivate them todefeat the Egyptians. Oh, yes...Egypt couldn't defeat Ivory Coast exceptby penalty kicks, after a scoreless draw at the end of regulation time.So Burkina Fasso will play Egypt, and Congo will play the winner ofSouth Africa Vs Morocco in tomorrow's only game.> I can only hope i will not get late to work tomorrow!Well, did you make it on time? :-)))).Awaiting your response......Thanks again!Regards,Moe S. Jallow********************************************************************--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 22 Feb 1998 02:14:59 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CAF first quater-final resultsMessage-ID: < 9802220715.AA28542@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitPa-Mambuna, you wrote:> The 21st African nations cup continues to be more and more> unpredictable. Cameroon's Indomitable Lions were shocked by Congo's lone> goal win last evening. The interesting thing about it is that Congo lost> two players during the game and yet upset 1986, 1990 worldcup heroes.Thank you for the update. I was so upset with Cameroon that I wished theyhadn't made it to France'98. I mean, com'on, a world cup qualifier loosingto war-torn Congolese team with ONLY 9 players? This must have been thebiggest upset yet!As you said, it is becoming "more and more unpredictable". Now let's seewhat unpredictabilty lies in today's most anticipated match.keep the comments coming!Regards,Moe S. Jallow*********************************************************************---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 108************************** Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 24.44 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |