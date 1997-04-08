Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9802C - Digest 107

Author Topic





Denmark

10500 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 17:21:53



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Gambians shot

by Marie Gillen <

2) Re: Registering With The Embassy in DC

by

3) Re: New Memeber

by

4) Re: Government and Gambian Shot

by Habib Ghanim <

5) Re: INTRODUCTION

by Habib Ghanim <

6) The Tragedy among us!

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

7) Re: INTRODUCTION

by

8) Condolences

by "astrid christensen-tasong" <

9) CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

by

10) Re;Government & Gambian Shot

by Famara Demba <

11) African Cup of Nations' Results

by

12) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

by "A. Scattred Janneh" <

13) Re:subscribe

by

14) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

by Ousman Gajigo <

15) Subscription

by Anna Secka <

16) The Embassy & Other matters

by

17) New Member

by M W Payne <

18) New Member

by M W Payne <

19) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

by Ebrima Sall <

20) RE:CITIZEN FM CLOSED

by Basiru Ndow <

21) GRHRP for 1998

by "A. Scattred Janneh" <

22) Condolence messages

by "Katim S. Touray" <

23) Re: Excerpt of News Coverage of Loum Brothers. (fwd)

by Ebrima Sall <

24) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

25) Leadership Conference

by "latjor ndow" <

26) Re: The Embassy & Other matters

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

27) SV: Neo-Nazi Attacks in Germany

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

28) Re: Leadership Conference

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

29) Re: ON PA MUSA JALLOW'S REACTION

by "

30) Re: Gambians shot

by CAMARA BAKEBBA <

31) closure of Citizen FM Station

by "

32) Re: INTRODUCTION

by Solomon Sylva <

33) Re: African Cup of Nations' Results

by Solomon Sylva <

34) African Americans and US Policy Toward Africa (fwd)

by Ebrima Sall <

35) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Reply: Part 1

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

36) Re: African Cup of Nations' Results

by

37) Re: African Cup of Nations' Results -Reply

by "William Roberts" <

38) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

by "Morro krubally" <

39) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

by

40) Re: African Americans and US Policy Toward Africa (fwd)

by

41) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

by Francis Njie <

42) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

by

43) Condolences

by Anna Secka <

44) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

by

45) Re: African Cup of Nations' Results

by "

46) Fwd: Africa: Regional Executives Statement

by

47) Africa/Economy. Asia, Europe and Africa's CFA Franc. 2 Feb 98

by "Housainou Taal" <

48) France Revises African Relationship. WashPost. 6 Feb 98

by "Housainou Taal" <

49) Re: African Cup of Nations' Results

by Solomon Sylva <

50) Thousands flee Freetown fighting

by

51) Re: Thousands flee Freetown fighting

by

52) France Revises African Relationship. WashPost. 6 Feb 98

by "Housainou Taal" <

53) Fighting in Sierra Leone

by Thomas Forster <

54) Re: African Cup of Nations' Results

by

55) Re: Can't we just be honest?

by "Morro krubally" <

56) [Fwd: [Fwd: Happy V-Day!]]

by

57) Poor choice of words

by

58) GRA, Univ. of Washington, Seattle (fwd)

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

59) Re: The Embassy & Other matters

by

60) Wanted urgently: Starker Program

by "

61) Re: The Embassy & Other matters

by

62) Re: Wanted urgently: Starker Program

by M W Payne <

63) Artillery Shells Pound Sierra Leone

by

64) The first ugly moment of the Olympics

by

65) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

by "malang maane" <

66) Unwarranted Mail

by "malang maane" <

67) Sierra Leone and west Africa

by

68) ON THE ARREST OF BABOUCARR GAYE AND EBRIMA SILLAH OF CITIZEN FM

by "

69) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa

by "Morro krubally" <

70) Re: Unwarranted Mail

by "Morro krubally" <

71) Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africa

by "Housainou Taal" <

72) Re: Wanted urgently: Starker Program

by

73) Re: Unwarranted Mail

by Sarian Loum <

74) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa

by

75) Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africa

by

76) Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africa

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

77) RE:Neo-Nazi/"WhitePower"

by

78) Re: ON THE ARREST OF BABOUCARR GAYE AND EBRIMA SILLAH OF CITIZEN FM

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

79) Re: The Embassy & Other matters

by

80) AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS

by

81) UNSUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

82) MRC

by "Babou Njie" <

83) Re: MRC

by lamin marenah <

84) Re: Neo-Nazi/"WhitePower"

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

85) My Commentary On The Closure of FM-Citizen Radio !

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

86) SV: Gambians Shot

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

87) SV: The Embassy & Other matters

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

88) SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Reply: Part 1

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

89) About Gaye & Sillah

by "A. Scattred Janneh" <

90) E.mail address change

by COMPAQ CUSTOMER <

91) FWD:Junta leaders flee as ECOMOG takes Freetown

by

92) AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS

by

93) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa

by

94) Re: FWD:Junta leaders flee as ECOMOG takes Freetown

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

95) Re:Neo Nazi"white power"

by Famara Demba <

96) Re: About Gaye & Sillah

by Lamin Camara <

97) [Fwd:

by Bala S Jallow <

98) RE: Unwarranted Mail

by Sailey_Sey <

99) New members of the Week

by

100) Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africa

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

101) Re: My Commentary On The Closure of FM-Citizen Radio !

by

102) Re: SV: The Embassy & Other matters

by

103) Re:Unwarranted letters

by Famara Demba <

104) SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

by "

105) Fwd: Sierra Leone: Civilians deliberately killed as fightingengulfs

by

106) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

by Paul <

107) Citizen FM........Independent Media

by

108) Re: Unwarranted letters

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

109) Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media

by "A. Scattred Janneh" <

110) Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

111) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 10:14:04 +0100

From: Marie Gillen <

To:

Subject: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I am extending my deppest sympathy to the Loum Family

May their Saules rest in Peace.

Marie Gillen.



Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 05:48:07 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Registering With The Embassy in DC

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



I hope others will follow your examples:



Important contacts:



The Gambia Embassy

1155 15th Street, # 1000

Washington DC 20006-2076



Tel: (202)785-1399

Fax: (202) 785-1430





The Gambia High Commission

57 Kensington Court

London W8 5DG

Tel: 44-171-937-6316

Fax: 44-171-937-9095



The Gambia Embassy

3F, No. 92 & 94 Hwang Chi Street

Sec. 6, Tien Moo, Taipei, Taiwan

The Republic of China

Tel; 886-2-833-2451/ 2434

Fax: 866-2-833-6303



The Gambia Embassy

PARIS

Tel: 331-4294-8238,/ 0930

Fax: 331-4294-1191



The Gambia Consul General

Geneva, Switzerland

Tel; 4122-312-4347

Fax: 4122-312-4347



The Gambia Consul General

Montrial, Canada

Tel: 514-731-5775, 518-297-4000

Fax: 514-731-4374, 518-297-2634



The Gambia Consul General

Finland

Tel: 45-3391-6224, 3617-5620



More important numbers are in the web page of The Gambia Embassy in Washington

DC:



Peace



Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 12:13:41 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Memeber

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Can you please add Lamin Kanteh to the list. He would follow with the

customary self intro.



Thanks



Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 01:55:58 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: Government and Gambian Shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



wrote:

> =



> Gambia-l,

> =



> The death of the Loum brothers is indeed another sad moment for all Ga=

mbians,

> particularly the immediate family members and friends. I am deeply sad=

dened by

> it, not only because they were very young, but also I happen to know t=

hem very

> well. We were in DC together and Saul used to be one of our leading go=

al

> scorers, and he was a fun guy. I am extending sympathy to the family a=

nd may

> their Souls Rest in Peace.

> =



> This tragic death and others that befell the Gambian Community in the =

past

> should be a galvanising force that will unit all Gambian

> Associations/Organisations to form an umbrella organisation that could=

take

> care of matters arising from such tragedy or other matters. It is very=



> embarrassing for us to be appealing and asking for contributions any t=

ime some

> one dies or someone is in trouble and needs legal or financial help. T=

he

> Gambia Foundation based in DC, which I co-founded, was geared to perfo=

rm such

> a function. This role of the Foundation could still be facilitated wit=

h the

> full support of the Gambian Community. Even though some things happene=

d and

> there are other splinter organisations, now is the time to address thi=

s issue

> and I hope it will be addressed during the up-coming Leadership Confer=

ence

> being organised by Latjor and co. in the DC Area.

> =



> I was however disappointed by Moe S. Jallow's post on this tragic even=

t. His

> first sentence read:

> =



> "More important, I think The Gambia Government must not remain mute on=

this

> latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America=85=85=85=85=85..I=

do not know what

> the Gambian Embassy's stance is on this tragedy=85=85=85=85=85=85=85"

> =



> the above was unwarranted, why did Moe assume that The Gambia Governme=

nt was

> "mute on this"? The best thing any body could have done was to contact=

the

> Embassy in DC and find out about this or inform them of the tragedy. I=

wonder

> how many of us have the telephone numbers of the Embassy, much more co=

ntacted

> them. It is always wise to contact the Embassy immediate when such thi=

ngs

> happen. I would like for all Gambia-lers to know that the APRC Go

> where they are, and even the President

> is in the picture. The Embassy in DC is involved and presently the Fin=

ancial

> Attach=E9, Mr. Lamin Bojang is in Kansa to liase with the authorities.=

I am

> quite sure some of you were aware of the action the Government took wh=

en the

> British Policed killed Biran Sey in London, and also the case of Labag=

e, who

> was killed 1996 in Tifton, Georgia. This Government is never mute on i=

ssues

> concerning Gambians, especially those in foreign lands. After all this=



> Government is here for all Gambians.

> =



> I would like to advise all Gambians to register with the Embassy or Co=

nsular

> Office within their jurisdictions. This is very important and would be=

nefit us

> all. Less than 10% of Gambians in the US, for instance, registered wit=

h the

> Embassy, and this is bad. An accurate count of Gambians in any foreign=



> country, would assist the Government in dealing with the foreign gover=

nment

> concerned when such matters arise. How many of us have registered with=

the

> nearest Gambian Embassy or Consular Office? I would advice those with =

Gambian

> Passports to read what is written on the last page of their passports =

may be

> this would help. Whether one supports the Government or not, we need t=

o

> register with the Embassy.

> =



> Once again may Allah bless their Souls and guide them to eternal peace=

=2E

> =



> =



> PEACE

> =



> Tombong Saidy

> =





Tombong

Registering at the Gambian Embassy is the FIRST thing I do especially

when I visit Nigeria (each trip). You are right. =



I even go further to ask if there are any Gambians in the areas I visit

here in the USA. For example I will be ib the Wichita ,Kansas arear for

two day from tuesday to thursday, then to wset Palm beach area from the

14 th to the 16th.

If there are any Gambians in the Area please call me at 703 288 1489 and

please give me your tel numbers or simply e mail me before I leave on

Monday .

The next thiing I also do and strongly reccomend is to find out the

closest mosque or Muslim Community center and just drop by to pray and

say hello and kind osf exchange info with the brothers.

Tombong ,I am glad you bring this matter up and and may I also add that

in DC when we had the death of Momodou Jallow you (on behalf of the

Embassy ) gave us a lot of support.

Let's get together for our common interests at least-( for Islam and as

Gambians ) =



-- =



Habib Diab Ghanim



Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 02:03:29 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Subject: Re: INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



adama jombel wrote:

>

> Hello everyone,

> To conform with the list's protocol I introduce myself , I'm Dagmar

> Christensen - no surprise to many of you from The Gambia also. I

> currently live in the Metro DC area with my family.

>

> My Alma Mater is St. Joseph's - class of 1971 .

>

> I'Il stay connected for the cyber-chat.

>

> Many Thanks.

> Dagmar

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

Welcome Dags and Lamin

I am glad you are on the net and am sure it will be refreshing to

occationally go back to the good old days of St Joseph's . Do you know

is Sister Margaret is around???

------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 14:16:13 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: The Tragedy among us!

Message-ID: <

My deepest sympathy to the Loum family. It is indeed heart-breaking to hear about yet another

brutal killing of our own on foreign soil. May their Souls Rest in Peace.



I do recognize that this is not a time for stock taking or pointing fingers at one another,

however, we must try and do a little more than just sending letters of condolences. In the past

12 months alone we learnt of untimely death of atleast 6 young Gambians within the USA

alone. In all cases we flood the list with condolence messages and requests for assistance to

help the families and friends they left behind to return the remains to the Gambia. This is by

no means unimportant as it is part of our culture. However we are living in a different world.

Even in the Gambia, transporting your dead to the countryside is not easy.



As able individuals we must recognize that death (accidental or natural ) must come and that

when it comes the people most affected are our love ones we leave behind. As such we must try

and do whatever it takes to reduce the pain and suffering. One way to do this is provide them

with means to support themselves to take care of us.



Some months ago after another tragic case the

list received some information on ways to get basic insurance coverage in stuations like this at

affordable costs. Another brilliant suggestion came from sister regarding setting up some fund

or organization. These, like many other brilliant ideas got swept under the carpets of

Cyber-bantaba.



I find that attitude really SCARY and VERY SAD indeed.



The bottomline is there is no excuse to see ourselves as community in situations like these. We

must realize that if we want to live for our love ones then we must not allow ourselves to go

without life Isurance.



Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 15:11:32 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



DAGMA, WELCOME TO THE BANTABA. HOW IS YOUR BROTHER, GEORGE,IS HE IN THE GAMBIA

OR THE U.K. LOOK FORWARD TO READING YOUR POSTINGS.OH ACCEPT MY BELATED

CONDOLENCES ON DEATH YOUR MOM

SHE WAS QUITE A LADY. MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE.

GOD BLESS

DADDY SANG



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:24:49 PST

From: "astrid christensen-tasong" <

To:

Subject: Condolences

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



To The Loum Family:



The passing of loved ones is a very difficult time to endure. Please

accept my deepest sympathy on the loss of your loved ones. My prayers

are with you.



May their souls rest in perfect peace.



Astrid Christensen-Tasong



Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 17:12:18 EST

From:

To:

Subject: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Gambia-l,



The Department of State for Works, Communication and Information has closed

Citizen FM, one of the five private radio stations in The Gambia. It is closed

for the following reasons:



1. Failure to pay taxes

2. Failure to pay social security deductions for his employees

3. Failure to pay 1997 license fee

4. Failure to register the radio station with the registrar of companies

(Attorney Generals Chamber - Justice Department)

5. For announcing an unconfirmed story notifying the public about a shake-up

in National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a story with national security

implications.



Citizen FM was closed on Friday, following the arrest and detention of Mr.

Baboucar Gaye, the propriety and Ebrima Sillah, News Editor on Thursday,

February 5th, 1998. They were arrested following a news report on their 'News

at 10', claiming that a director at the NIA, Lamin Jobarteh, has been sacked

from the agency in connection with alleged 'counterfeit scandal' amounting to

about D26, 000 (bribery). They are still in detention and may be they will be

released tomorrow after securing a bail.



Mr. Jobarteh has actually been dismissed from the service and the interesting

thing is that he is married to Baboucar Gaye's younger sister.



You will be updated on further development on this case. I will post the full

press release as soon as i lay my hands on it.



PEACE



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 17:15:57 -0500

From: Famara Demba <

To:

Subject: Re;Government & Gambian Shot

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Mr. Tonbong Saidy wrote:



"This Government is never mute on issues concerning Gambians, especially

those in foreign lands. After all this Government is here for all Gambians."



Mr. Saidy did you really mean the above statements? Let us hope not because

it will be very insulting otherwise. You sound pretty smart, but certainly

not smart enough to fool everyone on this forum. Your claims are evidently

synthetic and only a dim-wit will believe in them. History is there to

remind us all. A few year ago a much loved young Gambian Diplomat was cold

bloodily burnt to death whilst on official trail in the heart of his

motherland and the perpetrator(s) are still at large. Did this young man

receive any justice? Certainly not and until justice is done, this

Government will never be forgive or trusted. The authorities have been

taking countless excuses since day one of that vicious crime because they

simply do not want to uncover the truth. Are they in fact, responsible of

this crime? Well that's where the question remain and that's why many of us

will never trust them because they fail to clear the doubts which circle

them. I do hope and pray that one day the family of the deceased will at

least get day since there is no condition permanent. My firm belief is that

"where there's will there's a way." If this Government is truly for us all,

then let justice prevail for every single person.



May the deceases souls rest in peace of perfection.



Famara Demba

Columbus, Ohio.





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 17:19:53 EST

From:

To:

Subject: African Cup of Nations' Results

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



I will try to be providing a daily report on the results of the Africa Cup of

Nations currently taking place in Burkina Faso. The Tournament started on

Saturday, February 7th and results so far are:



Cameroon Vs Burkina Faso 1 - 0

South Africa Vs Angola 0 - 0

Namibia Vs Cote d'Ivoire 3 - 4

Guinea Vs Algeria 1 - 0



PEACE



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 17:37:48 -0500

From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <

To:

Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Gambia-l,

>

> The Department of State for Works, Communication and Information has closed

> Citizen FM, one of the five private radio stations in The Gambia. It is closed

> for the following reasons:

>

> 1. Failure to pay taxes

> 2. Failure to pay social security deductions for his employees

> 3. Failure to pay 1997 license fee

> 4. Failure to register the radio station with the registrar of companies

> (Attorney Generals Chamber - Justice Department)

> 5. For announcing an unconfirmed story notifying the public about a shake-up

> in National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a story with national security

> implications.

>

> Citizen FM was closed on Friday, following the arrest and detention of Mr.

> Baboucar Gaye, the propriety and Ebrima Sillah, News Editor on Thursday,

> February 5th, 1998. They were arrested following a news report on their 'News

> at 10', claiming that a director at the NIA, Lamin Jobarteh, has been sacked

> from the agency in connection with alleged 'counterfeit scandal' amounting to

> about D26, 000 (bribery). They are still in detention and may be they will be

> released tomorrow after securing a bail.

>

> Mr. Jobarteh has actually been dismissed from the service and the interesting

> thing is that he is married to Baboucar Gaye's younger sister.

>

> You will be updated on further development on this case. I will post the full

> press release as soon as i lay my hands on it.

>

> PEACE

>

> Tombong Saidy





Tombong:



"Enquiring minds want to know:"

(1) why Mr. Jobarteh was fired

(2) why the government waited until the NIA story to shut down the

radio station if it has not been in compliance with tax laws for

quite a while

(3) why the government took such drastic measures (arresting Mr. Gaye

and his News Editor) and shutting the radio station.



I believe the action is a significant setback for press freedom and free

expression in The Gambia. If nothing else, the arrests will have a

further chilling effect on the independent media. Recall the excerpt I

sent to the list from the US State Department which stated that the

official media is largely a propaganda tool of the government? If

that's the case, this new development would worsen the situation.



Salaam!

Amadou SJ



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 17:51:47 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re:subscribe

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



List Managers,

Can please subscribe this address to the list.

WANGOFRESH@HOTMAIL.COM



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 18:17:25 -0500 (EST)

From: Ousman Gajigo <

To:

Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT





> The Department of State for Works, Communication and Information has closed

> Citizen FM, one of the five private radio stations in The Gambia. It is closed

> for the following reasons:

>

> 1. Failure to pay taxes

> 2. Failure to pay social security deductions for his employees

> 3. Failure to pay 1997 license fee

> 4. Failure to register the radio station with the registrar of companies

> (Attorney Generals Chamber - Justice Department)

> 5. For announcing an unconfirmed story notifying the public about a shake-up

> in National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a story with national security

> implications.

>

> Citizen FM was closed on Friday, following the arrest and detention of Mr.

> Baboucar Gaye, the propriety and Ebrima Sillah, News Editor on Thursday,

> February 5th, 1998. They were arrested following a news report on their 'News

> at 10', claiming that a director at the NIA, Lamin Jobarteh, has been sacked

> from the agency in connection with alleged 'counterfeit scandal' amounting to

> about D26, 000 (bribery). They are still in detention and may be they will be

> released tomorrow after securing a bail.

>

> Mr. Jobarteh has actually been dismissed from the service and the interesting

> thing is that he is married to Baboucar Gaye's younger sister.

>

> You will be updated on further development on this case. I will post the full

> press release as soon as i lay my hands on it.

>

> PEACE

>

> Tombong Saidy



I don't buy this. I believe most of the reasons given by

Tombong (#s 1-4) were only investigated (or made up, it's possible!)

only after the radio station reported the news. How could the radio

station be allowed to operate for years without registering with the

Attorney Generals Chamber? How can there be any independent

confirmation of this story "with national security implications"

from the government? The only explanation I can gather from this, is

that the government is trying to censor the new media or using them

as propaganda tool.



Ousman



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 18:32:55 -0800

From: Anna Secka <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Subscription

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



List Managers,

Could you please subscribe Isatou B. Jallow to the list. Her email

address is

Thanks.



--

------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 18:39:22 EST

From:

To:

Subject: The Embassy & Other matters

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit





Gambia -l,



Thank you Amadou for your contribution and the issues raised from the excerpts

of the US State Department report need to be dealt with objective by us. I

will comment on both since I am the Director of The Gambia Radio and

Television Services (GRTS) and I also have first hand knowledge on the issue

of using false information for the so-called asylum seekers.



I will be the first person to admit that there is some truth to the report on

the matter of GRTS. This report was compiled over a long period of time and it

does not reflect the present situation or the changes made since I took over

in August. Prior to my appointment, there were some bias toward the APRC and

the Government. This was not, however, by design. It was mainly due to self-

censorship and job security. Some of the staff was not quite sure how

Government would react certain to things and as such they would not take any

chances. I would not blame them, for it could be difficult to find a job in

The Gambia. Another factor was that my predecessor, Mr. Ebrima Sagnia, is the

brother of Mr. Sidia Sagnia of the UDP, and whatever he does could be

misinterpreted as a sabotage and as such he was overly careful to the point

that the public suffers by not getting balanced information. As for me, I

think every body knows where I loyalty lies.



One of the main reasons why I was identified to head this important

institution was the make it more of a national radio and television and make

it accessibly to all Gambians and to serve all political views. From my own

judgement (I could be wrong) we are now doing that. We are reporting the views

of the opposition and other views. We covered PDOIS' congress and we also

covered a UDP workshop on Youths. Since I came to GRTS, these were the only

two times that a request for coverage was made by the opposition. Things are

getting better and I will admit we have a long way to go. We will cover

rallies of any party as long as we are given sufficient notice, which is at

least 48 hours. The interesting thing is the neither the radio or the

television has reported on any APRC rally since I took over, and there have

been quite a few.



I find it very disgusting when people use their own self driven interest in

the name of national interest. This has been the case with many so-called

patriotic citizens clamouring for justice and equal rights in The Gambia. I

have known some who have done and written things with the hope that they will

be given an asylum in the US or other Western countries. It is a shame, but it

is happening and I have written evidences, in black and white. Some of you may

remembered that before 1994 Gambians did not need visas to visit the United

Kingdom as long as one is staying for less than 90 days and even when visas

were required, they were issued free of charge. It was also easier to get a

visa to the US as well. This has stopped because of a few selfish individuals.

How many members of the list have applied for asylum under false pretext

(political reasons)? Some claim that they will be imprisoned and other even

claim that they will be executed once they come back to The Gambia.



No matter what we think or which party we belong to, we should always place

the national interest on top of the agenda. Let's remember what the Late

Nkurumah, to paraphrase -'seek ye first the political kingdom and all else

come second'.



PEACE

Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 19:16:51 -0500

From: M W Payne <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Would the list managers kindly add Seedy Saidykhan to the list. He will

follow with a brief introduction. His address is:

SeedyTS@juno.com



Thank you.





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 19:19:08 -0500

From: M W Payne <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Would the list managers kindly add M. Jarjou to the list. A brief

introduction will follow. His email address is:



mjarjou@aol.com



Thank you.



M W Payne





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 21:08:56 -0500 (EST)

From: Ebrima Sall <

To: "A. Scattred Janneh" <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





I totally agree with with what Amadou said. I think nothing should be done

to restrict the freedom of expression. At this stage in our history, the

spaces for free inquiry and expression should be increased, not

restricted. If it is suspected that there has been abuse of that freedom, the correct thing to do is to investigate and take the matter to

before the courts. The quality of a government is guaged partly in the way

it relates with people holding different views. High-handed methods should

be a thing of the past that we do should not even want to remember.



Thanks, Tombong, for posting this information to the list. But I,

personally, am not interested in the family connections between the

spouse of Mr Jobarteh and Baboucar Gueye: that is

simply not the issue.



With all best wishes,



Ebrima Sall.



On Sun, 8 Feb 1998, A. Scattred Janneh wrote:



>

> >

> > Gambia-l,

> >

> > The Department of State for Works, Communication and Information has closed

> > Citizen FM, one of the five private radio stations in The Gambia. It is closed

> > for the following reasons:

> >

> > 1. Failure to pay taxes

> > 2. Failure to pay social security deductions for his employees

> > 3. Failure to pay 1997 license fee

> > 4. Failure to register the radio station with the registrar of companies

> > (Attorney Generals Chamber - Justice Department)

> > 5. For announcing an unconfirmed story notifying the public about a shake-up

> > in National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a story with national security

> > implications.

> >

> > Citizen FM was closed on Friday, following the arrest and detention of Mr.

> > Baboucar Gaye, the propriety and Ebrima Sillah, News Editor on Thursday,

> > February 5th, 1998. They were arrested following a news report on their 'News

> > at 10', claiming that a director at the NIA, Lamin Jobarteh, has been sacked

> > from the agency in connection with alleged 'counterfeit scandal' amounting to

> > about D26, 000 (bribery). They are still in detention and may be they will be

> > released tomorrow after securing a bail.

> >

> > Mr. Jobarteh has actually been dismissed from the service and the interesting

> > thing is that he is married to Baboucar Gaye's younger sister.

> >

> > You will be updated on further development on this case. I will post the full

> > press release as soon as i lay my hands on it.

> >

> > PEACE

> >

> > Tombong Saidy

>

>

> Tombong:

>

> "Enquiring minds want to know:"

> (1) why Mr. Jobarteh was fired

> (2) why the government waited until the NIA story to shut down the

> radio station if it has not been in compliance with tax laws for

> quite a while

> (3) why the government took such drastic measures (arresting Mr. Gaye

> and his News Editor) and shutting the radio station.

>

> I believe the action is a significant setback for press freedom and free

> expression in The Gambia. If nothing else, the arrests will have a

> further chilling effect on the independent media. Recall the excerpt I

> sent to the list from the US State Department which stated that the

> official media is largely a propaganda tool of the government? If

> that's the case, this new development would worsen the situation.

>

> Salaam!

> Amadou SJ

>





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 20:15:02 -0600 (Central Standard Time)

From: Basiru Ndow <

To:

Subject: RE:CITIZEN FM CLOSED

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



It is not surprising to me that CITIZEN FM is closed

after many attempts by the government to cease its operation.

I strongly agree with Ousman that reasons #s 1-4 came as a

loop hole after the news was reported, one would therefore

ask whether reporting such a news will prompt the closure of a

radio station. It is however very clear that due to the

recent popularity of CITIZEN FM and their efforts to monitor

government actions and even air out live debates of the

national assembly prompted the recent tax increased for

private radio stations from 10,000 to 25,000. This is another

setback in Gambian democracy.

Ofcourse the best thing the government should

have done is to appear on national TV and clarify the issue

instead of closing the radio station,since the national radio

and television station which should have been a major source

of information (ie.broadcasting live debates in the national

assembly.) has been transformed as JAMMEH'S TV. This recent

victimization of the press will be added to the list of many

more (ie. The 94 trial of two foroyaa editors , the

deportation Mr Ellicot(observer editor),the trial of the

point editors....)

Finally the government should realize that the Gambia

belongs to all of us, governments come and go,but the Gambia

and the Gambian people will remain..



thanx!!!!!!!



Basiru ndow!!











------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 21:27:05 -0500

From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <

To:

Subject: GRHRP for 1998

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------77695E783792"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



--------------77695E783792

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



....



--------------77695E783792

Content-Type: text/html; charset=us-ascii; name="gambia.html"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline; filename="gambia.html"



<BASE HREF="www.state.gov/www/...97_hrp_report/gambia.html">



<HTML>

<HEAD>

<TITLE>File not found</TITLE>

</HEAD>

<BODY BGCOLOR=#FFFFFF>

<CENTER>

<P>

<IMG SRC="/www/images/dosthumb.gif" ALT="Great Seal">

<P>

<h2>The file you requested has not been found on this server.</h2>

<P>

Our <A HREF="/www/ind.html"><B>Site Index</B></a> may help you locate the file you requested or you may wish to return to our <A HREF="http://www.state.gov/index.html">home page</A>.

<P>

We apologize for any inconvenience.

<P>

<IMG SRC="/www/images/bluebar.gif" ALT="-----------------------">

<P>

Last updated 8/4/97

</CENTER>

</BODY>

</HTML>



--------------77695E783792--





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 21:50:06 -0600

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: <

Cc: <

Subject: Condolence messages

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi folks,



i'm writing to say that the outpouring of grief about the killing of the

Loum brothers has been overwhelming. i've forwarded your condolence

messages to the e-mail box of Frank Kooistr, Zainabou Loum's husband. i'm

sure he'll print them out and pass them on to Zainab.



i talked to Frank and Zainab an hour or so ago, and told them asked Frank

if it will be O.K. to send out his e-mail address, for those of you who

want to write to him directly. he said it was fine, and so here's the

address:



FWKOOIST@FACSTAFF.WISC.EDU



also, you can reach them by phone at home at: (608) 827-5469. i think the

same phone number was in the African Assoc. of Madison mailing list posting

i forwarded but i guess some might have missed it.



we also had a memorial/fund-raiser gathering here in Madison yesterday

(Sun. Feb. 8) and it went well. if anything, it was reassuring to see such

a diverse crowd united in purpose and sharing a deep sense of loss. if

only we could do for each other in normal times what we do in grief.



finally, Frank told me that plans are to send the bodies back home to The

Gambia this Friday. so you can still send your donations in. given the

extraordinary costs involved, every little bit helps.



i guess that's about all for now. again, thanks so much for everything.



Katim



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 01:44:34 -0500 (EST)

From: Ebrima Sall <

To:

Subject: Re: Excerpt of News Coverage of Loum Brothers. (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Hi Folks,



I passed the news of the death of the Loum brothers to an African-American

friend, and here is her reaction. She feels that there is a striking

resemblance to other racially motivated crimes. Thought you might be

interested.



Ebrima.



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 16:42:49 -0500 (EST)

From: Lisa M Aubrey <

To: Ebrima Sall <

Subject: Re: Excerpt of News Coverage of Loum Brothers. (fwd)



Hi Ebou,



How are you? Thanks for sending me the info on the Loum brothers murders.

It is really tragic, and has the signs to me of another race-hate killing.

I don't know how much you know of this country's history of lynching, but

there are definited patterns. This, to me, fits a pattern.



Have you seen Rosewood/Mississipi Burning/Time to Kill? Although those

are movies and are not exact replicatons of history in 100% accuracy, they

tell alot about race-hate crimes--there is also the Medgar Evers story.



Anyway, all my sympathy to the family. It is a terrible shame. I do hope

that some progress will be made in the investigation...





Lisa.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 02:03:02 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:



> The Department of State for Works, Communication and Information has closed

> Citizen FM, one of the five private radio stations in The Gambia. It is closed

> for the following reasons:

>

> 1. Failure to pay taxes

> 2. Failure to pay social security deductions for his employees

> 3. Failure to pay 1997 license fee

> 4. Failure to register the radio station with the registrar of companies

> (Attorney Generals Chamber - Justice Department)

> 5. For announcing an unconfirmed story notifying the public about a shake-up

> in National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a story with national security

> implications.

>

> Citizen FM was closed on Friday, following the arrest and detention of Mr.

> Baboucar Gaye, the propriety and Ebrima Sillah, News Editor on Thursday,

> February 5th, 1998. They were arrested following a news report on their 'News

> at 10', claiming that a director at the NIA, Lamin Jobarteh, has been sacked

> from the agency in connection with alleged 'counterfeit scandal' amounting to

> about D26, 000 (bribery). They are still in detention and may be they will be

> released tomorrow after securing a bail.

>

> Mr. Jobarteh has actually been dismissed from the service and the interesting

> thing is that he is married to Baboucar Gaye's younger sister.

>

> You will be updated on further development on this case. I will post the full

> press release as soon as i lay my hands on it.



Thank you Mr. Saidy for sharing this news with us. I also thank you in advance

for posting the full press release when you receive it.



Apart from the interesting questions raised earlier by Amadou SJ, I would like to

know what the "national security implications" were in the "News at 10" story

about Mr. Jobarteh and the NIA. Is the media prohibited from reporting *any* news

about the NIA because it seems as though anything related to the agency could,

within a reasonably broad definition, have a national security implication.



Does the NIA still detain people in this manner based on the authority given to it

in AFPRC decrees (i.e. are they still law) or have new laws been enacted giving

the Agency the mandate to continue this practice?



Also, what is the policy of the Department of State for Works, Communication and

Information on such matters? Will the station be closed until the matter is

brought to justice or has the station been closed permanently?



This news is still fresh and I realize that details are still forthcoming but I

find it troubling nevertheless. Alluding to what Amadou SJ mentioned earlier,

proponents of the current administration would find it rather difficult to defend

allegations of press repression that have been made time and again by

international human rights and free press advocacy organisations when events like

this continue to take place.



As our government pushes further for due international recognition for its

achieved strides in promoting democracy and human rights in The Gambia, one

wonders why such drastic and sudden moves are taken especially in light of the

historic meeting that took place last week in Banjul with Ambassador Richardson

and Gambia's new role on the international scene.



I understand that as a people we must determine our own style of democracy and

perhaps even work on our own definition of human rights but arresting people

because part of a news story was inaccurately reported is contrary to what I

believe most Gambians would accept.



I might be wrong but to the best of my knowledge, Citizen FM was not only one of a

few private radio stations, it had *the only* independent domestic news broadcast

in the country. Its closure now leaves the airwaves, both radio and television,

with only one voice where the news is concerned: The Government!



Gambia has very strict libel laws that could have been used in this case and while

I do not condone tax evasion, I hope the government Department concerned gave Mr.

Gaye and his company time to make payments on any arrears. I believe a stiff fine

and a retraction would have sufficed as a penalty in lieu of depriving the country

of another independent voice.



There are many of us who cannot wait for the day when we can return home with the

required education and experience to contribute what we can to our beloved nation

but when incidents like this happen, many of us, especially those with backgrounds

in the arts and media, have little choice but to pause and ponder: Is it worth it?



Latir Gheran







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 23:32:36 PST

From: "latjor ndow" <

To:

Subject: Leadership Conference

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Greetings:

I have been receiving tremendous feedback from the entire D.C. community

in response to the call for this conference. While there is much to be

done yet, the response to participate from all sectors of the community

is a positive sign. The Gambia People's Association, The Gambia

Foundation, The Gambia Support Group, Gambia Muslim Organization have

all welcomed this dialogue. I want to also commend Dr. Muhammadou Kah,

Dr. Nyang, Dr. Sukai Prom-Jackson, Dr. Ousu Jah, Mrs. Lizzy Eunson-Ibe,

Miss Adam Ndure, and all the other members of the community for their

encouragement and input. I only make mention of these to spur us all

further towards finding common ground.

The issues to be deliberated on, while far ranging will be tempered with

an emphasis on depoliticizing it. It will not focus on political issues

not because one is afraid of dealing with this, rather it would be

inappropriate when the focus is more on building harmony in the

community and working towards the possibility of establishing D.C. as

the national headquarters for gambians throughout the U.S. I have no

doubt that there will be other fora in which political issues will be

discussed. On second thought, I think I should qualify my statement

about this conference being non-political, after all one could view all

human activity as political. What I do mean is partisan politics will

not be the focus.



In the past year, we in gambia-l have generated and explored many

significant ideas some of which have led to the proposal of projects

some of which have already begun to be initiated. Too often though,

there has not been a structure in place outside of cyberspace to better

coordinate these. For example, the book project proposed and initiated

by Dr. Ebrima Sall needs a centralized location to collect these books

(at least for us in the U.S.) No doubt some of the material that would

be donated would also be useless and as Ancha noted perhaps we would

need to sift through the material to ensure that out-dated and useless

information is not haphazardly dumped in The Gambia in the name of a

noble cause. I remember some of the useless out-dated material that was

dumped at Gambia High from the Ranfurly(?) library in UK (some of my

former sixth form classmates, Alpha & co. may recall) and I would not

want to be a willing participant in such. The shipping costs of these

would also be an added waste. Needless to say, what is relevant or not

requires the coordinated effort of a large pool of expertise in the

various disciplines.



The need to establish viable (i.e. economically self-sustaining)

communities abroad as well as at home has also received extensive

discourse in our bantaba. The challenge to engage gambian professionals

in the various fields related to this issue living abraod needs to be

sharply put in focus. I marvel at the list of gambian professionals

working in institutions such as the World Bank, IMF, Universities, and

so on. I cannot help but wonder if we were able to find a mechanism

through which we would tap into this viatl human resource of The Gambia

to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic developmental issues

that beset our dear country on the one hand, and also focus on the

empowerment issues facing gambian communities abroad.

There is indeed a large pool of Gambian professionals living and working

abroad. The challenge to develop a network to pool their resources

together for meaningful contribution to The Gambia

(and our communities abroad) would certainly be a positive development.

We do need heavy doses of professionalism in the many diverse activities

we are engaged in.

The educational, scientific and technical attainment of Gambians living

abroad continues to increase. However, we are not returning home in

large numbers upon attaining such. The challenge to create mechanisms to

get this very important segment of diasporan Gambians to contribute

their know-how to the Greater Gambia (communities abroad and The Gambia)

'nation' would certainly go far towards the 'reversal of the

brian-drain' (to borrow my friend in this cause, Dr. Muhammadou Kah's

phrase). Dr. Katim for example had raised an important topic (disguised

as a hypothetical) in the discussion of Information Technology, by say,

training Gambians by other Gambians, Computer Programming Languages and

related classes to attract foreign companies involved in the ever

growing I.T. industry to invest in The Gambia. He sighted Asian

countries like India who are doing extremely well in this regard. I am

fully convinced due to the survey I took a few months ago that we do

have the numbers to initiate several projects of this sort if a few

preconditions are satisfied. The need to further develop ideas

surrounding Science and Technology issues and a vehicle to translate

these into concrete realities must be addressed.

Ethnic strains as impediments towards collective unity has been amply

discussed and will continue to be discussed as rightly it should. In

large Gambian communities abroad, this problem has often lurked its ugly

head. Reaffirming our common bond as Gambians while celebrating our

diversity needs to be further amplified.

It is our hope that the above mentioned issues will be adequately

addressed (understanding though that it is a process) at this Leadership

Conference so that we in D.C. will emerge from it resolved to lead the

way towards impacting our communities and nation in a positive manner.

As you can see, all of these issues have been at one point or other

touched upon in our bantaba. Gambia-l is certainly THE marketplace for

ideas. Translating these into concrete reality remains the challenge for

all of us living, not in cyberspace and mental space, but on terrestrial

earth.

Please contribute your ideas and input towards the success of this

Conference.



LATJOR

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

Gambian Independence Anniversary

Sat. Feb. 21, 1998



> Is there Leadership in The Gambian Community?

> Building a Community of Gambians

> The Challenge to Contribute Meaningfully to the Progress of The

Gambia while Living Abraod.

> Economic Empowerment in our Community

> Towards a Gambian National Federation?

> Reaffirming our Common Bond as Gambians

> Time to Speak about 'The Gambia House'?

> Bridging the Generation Gap

> Education, Science, Technology and Development in The Gambia and

Abroad



DATE: SAT. FEB 21, 1998

PLACE: THE FORUM - BLACKBURN CENTER

(HOWARD UNIVERSITY CAMPUS)

TIME: 2:30 P.M.



Participants: Professionals, Academicians, Community Activists,

Organizations, Entrepreneurs, Youths, Community at large



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 03:42:21 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: The Embassy & Other matters

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:



> I will be the first person to admit that there is some truth to the report on

> the matter of GRTS. This report was compiled over a long period of time and it

> does not reflect the present situation or the changes made since I took over

> in August. Prior to my appointment, there were some bias toward the APRC and

> the Government. This was not, however, by design. It was mainly due to self-

> censorship and job security. Some of the staff was not quite sure how

> Government would react certain to things and as such they would not take any

> chances. I would not blame them, for it could be difficult to find a job in

> The Gambia. Another factor was that my predecessor, Mr. Ebrima Sagnia, is the

> brother of Mr. Sidia Sagnia of the UDP, and whatever he does could be

> misinterpreted as a sabotage and as such he was overly careful to the point

> that the public suffers by not getting balanced information. As for me, I

> think every body knows where I loyalty lies.

>

> One of the main reasons why I was identified to head this important

> institution was the make it more of a national radio and television and make

> it accessibly to all Gambians and to serve all political views. From my own

> judgement (I could be wrong) we are now doing that. We are reporting the views

> of the opposition and other views. We covered PDOIS' congress and we also

> covered a UDP workshop on Youths. Since I came to GRTS, these were the only

> two times that a request for coverage was made by the opposition. Things are

> getting better and I will admit we have a long way to go. We will cover

> rallies of any party as long as we are given sufficient notice, which is at

> least 48 hours. The interesting thing is the neither the radio or the

> television has reported on any APRC rally since I took over, and there have

> been quite a few.



Mr. Saidy,



It truly heartens me to read of the new policies that you have instituted in your

administration of The Gambia Radio and Television Services. Since you speak on

such a personal note allow me to respond in a similar manner.



Do excuse me but I must acknowledge that I was rather bemused in hearing of your

appointment because through several inquiries I could not detect any media

experience in your background but the point you make about the decision to appoint

you and your actions since confirm both your capability and capacity for what I

believe is a demanding and significant post.



I also agree with you on your points about what was then The Gambia TV and the

self censorship that seemed to exist. I honestly take you at your word when you

say that changes are taking place in the quality and balance of your news coverage

as I am not there to gauge for myself. My concern is in the depth and analysis of

the coverage. Does the GRTS news department still simply inform its audience of

events, like the recent dismismal at the National Intelligence Agency and the

change of appointment of the Secretary of the Department of External Affairs that

upon some analysis might reflect negatively on the government, or does it offer

more in-depth coverage that informs or at least sheds light as to why the events

have occurred?



I remember from my own limited experience with The Gambia TV, including its news

coverage, that on quite a few occasions attempts like the ones mentioned above met

some resistance from those in charge. I also remember the efforts I went through

with a partner of mine in trying to produce an independent weekly news and

round-table discussion programme that would have focused on the issues of the day

in an in-depth and analytical manner.



Our efforts in promoting the programme to the station for leased time met with

some apprehension that included a convoluted process of getting it approved by the

Gamtel management and the Secretary-General at the AFPRC Chairman's office. That

apprehension could also be seen with those firms we sought as advertisers for

sponsorship of the programme.



Much of it was based on the fact that though it was designed for balanced

discussion that would have included the editor of the official AFPRC newspaper,

the other outside participants in the programme would have included Baboucarr Gaye

of Citizen FM and The Point and Ebrima Ceesay of The Daily Observer, both of whom

were widely seen as potential detractors or antagonists of the AFPRC agenda.



The project suffered a slow death and never materialised but I mention it only

because I wonder if, under your administration, such a proposed programme would

have met such resistance.



I believe that if programmes like this exist or are allowed to exist the general

public will benefit in many ways because apart from offering depth and analysis on

the issues that arise from the events in the news, other independent media houses,

both print and broadcast, will take the cue from the state run media and not feel

threatened from offering better quality coverage of the news.



Your thoughts on this matter as well as those of others on this list would be

greatly appreciated.



Latir Gheran







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 11:18:03 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: SV: Neo-Nazi Attacks in Germany

Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3D2@DKDIFS02>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Sorry to say that in my eyes it is "exploded" allready. Not only in

Germany but also in Scandinavia, France, Czeckoslovakia etc. On the =

news

last night I saw the celebrating of one-year-in power for the "Front

national" in a small frensh community. Here it=B4s legal now to

discriminate foreigners. The mayor says that france should take take of

it=B4s own "children", the frensh - who else should do so, and if not =

in

France, where else then ? That is the argumentation for given the jobs

to frenshmen, given a bonus of 5.000 FF per child to frensh parents but

not to foreigners etc. It=B4s all over Europe now. And I=B4m sorry to =

say

that we the middle-class, or the educated who has a secured life, and

who try to discuss this openly, are met with the argument, that we are

saved, and that=B4s why we have the arguments we have. But the =

unemployed,

the people who live on social wellfare they give "a ****" for us right

now. There is a serious problem here. Asbj=F8rn Nordam



> ----------

> Fra: Paul[SMTP:

> Svar til:

> Sendt: 7. februar 1998 06:41

> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Emne: Neo-Nazi Attacks in Germany

>=20

> Dear List Members,

> Every time I listen to the BBC these days I hear about neo-Nazis

> in

> Germany attacking foreigners. For some reason, these thugs blame

> Germany's

> immigrant community for their unemployment. Blaming foreigners for =

the

> woes

> of a country is deja vue. Such things happen in many countries.

> However,

> when the blaming is accompanied by insults, name-calling,

> house-burning,

> beatings, and even murder, then the whole issue deserves a close

> attention.

> Where will such events lead to? I think it is in the interest of the

> world

> community to put a stop to this racial prejudice before the whole

> thing

> explodes in our face. Let us learn from the past. A repetitive

> history

> will be extremely catastrohic. In this age of globalization, =

residing

> and

> working in a foreign country is not a crime. After all, many foreign

> workers in many countries do jobs that are often scorned by citizens.

> Yet

> they are blamed for taking the jobs away from citizens. Something

> should be

> done.

> Paul Gibba.

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 13:27:49 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Leadership Conference

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Latjdor,

I think you have said it all and in a very clear manner.So,I am

hoping and praying that something concrete and substantial comes out of this

Conference.



It looks like diasporan Gambians have finally become tired of being

incapable of organising themselves and are now prepared to do something for

themselves and the land of their mothers.God! please,help them.It looks like

they are serious this time.



Lat, Power To All Of You and Keep Up The Good Work Down There!





>Greetings:

>I have been receiving tremendous feedback from the entire D.C. community

>in response to the call for this conference. While there is much to be

>done yet, the response to participate from all sectors of the community

>is a positive sign. The Gambia People's Association, The Gambia

>Foundation, The Gambia Support Group, Gambia Muslim Organization have

>all welcomed this dialogue. I want to also commend Dr. Muhammadou Kah,

>Dr. Nyang, Dr. Sukai Prom-Jackson, Dr. Ousu Jah, Mrs. Lizzy Eunson-Ibe,

>Miss Adam Ndure, and all the other members of the community for their

>encouragement and input. I only make mention of these to spur us all

>further towards finding common ground.

>The issues to be deliberated on, while far ranging will be tempered with

>an emphasis on depoliticizing it. It will not focus on political issues

>not because one is afraid of dealing with this, rather it would be

>inappropriate when the focus is more on building harmony in the

>community and working towards the possibility of establishing D.C. as

>the national headquarters for gambians throughout the U.S. I have no

>doubt that there will be other fora in which political issues will be

>discussed. On second thought, I think I should qualify my statement

>about this conference being non-political, after all one could view all

>human activity as political. What I do mean is partisan politics will

>not be the focus.

>

>In the past year, we in gambia-l have generated and explored many

>significant ideas some of which have led to the proposal of projects

>some of which have already begun to be initiated. Too often though,

>there has not been a structure in place outside of cyberspace to better

>coordinate these. For example, the book project proposed and initiated

>by Dr. Ebrima Sall needs a centralized location to collect these books

>(at least for us in the U.S.) No doubt some of the material that would

>be donated would also be useless and as Ancha noted perhaps we would

>need to sift through the material to ensure that out-dated and useless

>information is not haphazardly dumped in The Gambia in the name of a

>noble cause. I remember some of the useless out-dated material that was

>dumped at Gambia High from the Ranfurly(?) library in UK (some of my

>former sixth form classmates, Alpha & co. may recall) and I would not

>want to be a willing participant in such. The shipping costs of these

>would also be an added waste. Needless to say, what is relevant or not

>requires the coordinated effort of a large pool of expertise in the

>various disciplines.

>

>The need to establish viable (i.e. economically self-sustaining)

>communities abroad as well as at home has also received extensive

>discourse in our bantaba. The challenge to engage gambian professionals

>in the various fields related to this issue living abraod needs to be

>sharply put in focus. I marvel at the list of gambian professionals

>working in institutions such as the World Bank, IMF, Universities, and

>so on. I cannot help but wonder if we were able to find a mechanism

>through which we would tap into this viatl human resource of The Gambia

>to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic developmental issues

>that beset our dear country on the one hand, and also focus on the

>empowerment issues facing gambian communities abroad.

>There is indeed a large pool of Gambian professionals living and working

>abroad. The challenge to develop a network to pool their resources

>together for meaningful contribution to The Gambia

>(and our communities abroad) would certainly be a positive development.

>We do need heavy doses of professionalism in the many diverse activities

>we are engaged in.

>The educational, scientific and technical attainment of Gambians living

>abroad continues to increase. However, we are not returning home in

>large numbers upon attaining such. The challenge to create mechanisms to

>get this very important segment of diasporan Gambians to contribute

>their know-how to the Greater Gambia (communities abroad and The Gambia)

>'nation' would certainly go far towards the 'reversal of the

>brian-drain' (to borrow my friend in this cause, Dr. Muhammadou Kah's

>phrase). Dr. Katim for example had raised an important topic (disguised

>as a hypothetical) in the discussion of Information Technology, by say,

>training Gambians by other Gambians, Computer Programming Languages and

>related classes to attract foreign companies involved in the ever

>growing I.T. industry to invest in The Gambia. He sighted Asian

>countries like India who are doing extremely well in this regard. I am

>fully convinced due to the survey I took a few months ago that we do

>have the numbers to initiate several projects of this sort if a few

>preconditions are satisfied. The need to further develop ideas

>surrounding Science and Technology issues and a vehicle to translate

>these into concrete realities must be addressed.

>Ethnic strains as impediments towards collective unity has been amply

>discussed and will continue to be discussed as rightly it should. In

>large Gambian communities abroad, this problem has often lurked its ugly

>head. Reaffirming our common bond as Gambians while celebrating our

>diversity needs to be further amplified.

>It is our hope that the above mentioned issues will be adequately

>addressed (understanding though that it is a process) at this Leadership

>Conference so that we in D.C. will emerge from it resolved to lead the

>way towards impacting our communities and nation in a positive manner.

>As you can see, all of these issues have been at one point or other

>touched upon in our bantaba. Gambia-l is certainly THE marketplace for

>ideas. Translating these into concrete reality remains the challenge for

>all of us living, not in cyberspace and mental space, but on terrestrial

>earth.

>Please contribute your ideas and input towards the success of this

>Conference.

>

>LATJOR

>+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

>LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

>Gambian Independence Anniversary

>Sat. Feb. 21, 1998

>

>> Is there Leadership in The Gambian Community?

>> Building a Community of Gambians

>> The Challenge to Contribute Meaningfully to the Progress of The

>Gambia while Living Abraod.

>> Economic Empowerment in our Community

>> Towards a Gambian National Federation?

>> Reaffirming our Common Bond as Gambians

>> Time to Speak about 'The Gambia House'?

>> Bridging the Generation Gap

>> Education, Science, Technology and Development in The Gambia and

>Abroad

>

>DATE: SAT. FEB 21, 1998

>PLACE: THE FORUM - BLACKBURN CENTER

> (HOWARD UNIVERSITY CAMPUS)

>TIME: 2:30 P.M.

>

>Participants: Professionals, Academicians, Community Activists,

>Organizations, Entrepreneurs, Youths, Community at large

>

>______________________________________________________

>Get Your Private, Free Email at

------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 10:27:32 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: ON PA MUSA JALLOW'S REACTION

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Folks,

In so so many words, Mr Sallah has derived, implied and inferred so many

??? from my few santences (in comparison); so I will only reiterate my

opinion again in as few statements as possible...

some of us remember the good ole days of pwd, guc, etc..in the general do

nothing..now contrary to what Mr Sallah has derived from my statement, I

want to say (in few words) that public corporations were used to create

employment for relatives and party stalwarts, who most did nothing or next

to nothing being mostly unqualified and unskilled...now Public corporations

work in say Singapore where their Performance is higher that some of the

Private sector?? why have they failed here ..for the very reasons I

cited..and our social attitude is partly to blame..Aunts and Uncles expect

their MD-nephew to employ thier cousins etc and resisting this kind of

pressure is harder that going along as most people do (for example) I am

currently employed in one of the Public corporations Mr Sallah cited and I

can assure him that the practice is not changed just maybe less

conspicuous..

on the Road to Hell....I meant that even though most programs or projects

are drawn up with great intentions, the end result may not also be

so..examples of these are the Social Welfare programs in the West,

International Aid etc..which have created a malaise to the extent that the

original intention is suspect..

on taxes, I belive that instead of 40% tax on 1000, a 4% tax on 10,000 will

be better and raise more, I also do not believe that GOvt. knows BEST, when

I make D100.00 I spend 90% of what the State leaves in my hands on my

family in terms of food, clothing and shelter, I believe that I have my

family's interest more at heart than some nameless, faceless and

number-crunching or ideological bureaucrat or say the Secretary of State

for Finance;so I believe that TAXATION should the minimum possible for the

reqquired purpose..say if we need to raise D100 million over 5 years to

build a UNiversity, do that, accomplish the TASk and then stop the TAX; but

to raise perpetually say D20 million a year first for a Univ., and after

that, you don't bother to explain, increase salaries of bureaucrats, buy

more guns and tanks etc...

so Mr Sallah, there are indeed other ways to increase revenues without

increasing TAXES or TAXING the few people who have not only employed

themselves but help development by employing others and maybe even

producing something



My final point is the issue of most concern to this nation (in my humble

opinion) should be what to do with up and coming almost 50% of our

population with little education and next to no skills, and within a

decade, they will be childbearing ( a potential social explosion)...what is

most needed is the creation of opportunities in terms of edcation, training

and jobs and unless we do something soon, all our THEORIZING will not mean

a HILL of BEANS to them..



i can go on forever but I will conclude by saying to Mr Sallah, please do

not try to read my mind just read what I say as I believe I have stated my

points clearly enough and amply enough, and have to go now as I have a lot

of work to catch up with after being down with the FLU for the past 4 days

Peace

ps

You rightfully queried the wisdom and basis of increasing expenditures and

raising income from debt and taxes, an economically unsound practice but

your proposed remedy is where we disagree..and we reserve the right to our

opinions, let us agree to disagree amicably without inferring too much or

divining mentalities etc







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 14:51:31 GMT

From: CAMARA BAKEBBA <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambians shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Dear List Members,

I would like to send my condolence to

the Loum family for the recent death of their two beloved sons in

USA. I know all Gambians would share this pain, particularly the

mother and father of the victims. I suggest this would never be out

of our minds, it was a tragedy for all Gambians and we must start

looking at ways to sensitise people knowing the places they should

live in case of similar events in the future. Some places are

seriously dangerous for foreigners, especially if you are a minority

in some communities.



This is quite devasitating and much more worring to see your fellow

country man brutally killed in this manner. I hope their killer or

killers would one day be brought to justice. May I thank all Gambians

for their wonderful comments since this news came out. We the

Gambians in the UK, rejected these killings, and call on the American

authorities to review their policies governing the lives of the

immigrants. All lives are equal to God, either you are black or

white. So fair treatment is therefore needed for all human race.



In the meantime, we should all comfort the family of the

deceases and wish them for a quick recovery. May Almighty Allah rest

their soul in perfect peace. Amean!



Bakebba Camara

UK.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 13:57:19 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: closure of Citizen FM Station

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Hellam Enterprises Ltd." <

via Commit









NO FREE PRESS





I refer to the recent developments Baboucar Gaye (Proprietor) Citizen FM

Radio and Citizen newspaper versus the government of The Gambia and in

particular the Gambia National Intelligence Agency (NIA).



The problem I believe could have been easily and amicably sorted out

without the

drastic steps that wastaken i.e. closure of Citizen FM, the only

intelligent listening radio station in The Gambia.



Where is our country heading to? Unemployment is high so why add more to

it. For humanity sake please think of the employees whose livelihood

depend on the operation of both these concerns.



Since this issue is so hurtful to the government, why don't the courts

decide on the alleged incorrect news broadcasting and until then, please

bring back our Radio and put the smiles back on our faces.



Merely singing the word democracy is meaningless, practice is what matters.

Peace brothers. Freedom is the property of the people.



Yeah, Mr Gaye is alledged to have neglected payment of certain levies but

would the Citizen FM radio and Citizen newspaper been in this mess if it

was dancing to the tune of the so-called National Intelligence Agency which

in numerous cases ashamedly fail to answer to its name.



Who advices the government on these issues? Someone out there is playing

God Please think twice.



Love Mates



Amina Jagne.











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 11:51:10 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello Dagmar



Welcome to the bantaba. I hope you will find it worth-while and

interesting.



How is your family? I just heard from Rolf, via e-mail. He seems to be

doing very well.



Once again welcome and talk to you soon.



Solomon









adama jombel wrote:

>

> Hello everyone,

> To conform with the list's protocol I introduce myself , I'm Dagmar

> Christensen - no surprise to many of you from The Gambia also. I

> currently live in the Metro DC area with my family.

>

> My Alma Mater is St. Joseph's - class of 1971 .

>

> I'Il stay connected for the cyber-chat.

>

> Many Thanks.

> Dagmar

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 13:15:33 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: African Cup of Nations' Results

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Thanks Tombong,



For being on this side of the world, these up to the minute sports news

updates are seldom to come by, especially on African sport happenings.



I have been panning east to west on our satelite system, to see if I can

find anything from the European satelites in regards to this tornament

in Bokina Faso, but no luck. I have even tried the cable companies, who

I know can arrange to get this event. But their response a question of

interest, marketability, and sponsors. Oh well, so much luck in that!!!



Looking forward to these prompt updates, cause anything would help us

the Sports Fanatics in the US.

Thanks alot.



Peace

King Solomon.

wrote:

>

> I will try to be providing a daily report on the results of the Africa Cup of

> Nations currently taking place in Burkina Faso. The Tournament started on

> Saturday, February 7th and results so far are:

>

> Cameroon Vs Burkina Faso 1 - 0

> South Africa Vs Angola 0 - 0

> Namibia Vs Cote d'Ivoire 3 - 4

> Guinea Vs Algeria 1 - 0

>

> PEACE

>

> Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 13:52:19 -0500 (EST)

From: Ebrima Sall <

To:

Cc: kabiri.ngeta@yale.edu

Subject: African Americans and US Policy Toward Africa (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 11:00:49 -0500 (EST)



Subject: African Americans and US Policy Toward Africa



Dear Comrades and Colleagues,



What is Brother Jesse doing in Kenya on behalf of the US government and

Clinton Administration? Please support the position of the Boston

Universal Rights Centre. Not only is brother Jesse being used, he is

allowing himself to be used. What have we learned from our history as

Black folks in these United States?



JACKSON BEING USED TO EXPLOIT BLACK RACE SAYS BOSTON UNIVERSAL RIGHTS

CENTRE



The Universal Human Rights Centre in Boston, USA has accused the Clinton

Administration of exploiting the black race by sending his special Envoy

for

Democratisation in Africa, the Rev Jesse Jackson to Africa. The Centre

said

the visit was a cheap attempt to exploit the black race and glorify

tribalism.



The Centre called on all Africans to reject the ploy and demand respect."

as

rational human beings capable of making, moral logical and ethical

decisions

without regard to race, religion, or national origin." The Centre said it

was

angered by the Jackson visit which it described as a move to divert

attention

from domestic woes and scandals.



"The use of the 'colour' of Africa-American politicians and celebrities

to

influence political views in Africa while turning a blind eye to the

plight

of African victims of 'colour' languishing at the door-steps of America

amounts to glorified tribalism, and a cheap exploitation of the black race

for further political agendas," said the Boston Rights Centre in a

statement

sent to various media in Kenya Sunday.





JESSE JACKSON PLEADS FOR RECONCILIATION IN KENYA



U.S. special envoy Jesse Jackson Sunday called on the Kenyan government to

halt tribal conflicts in which about 100 people have been killed and

hundreds

brutally injured since January 11. He said it was debatable who started

the

violence but it is up to President Daniel Moi to stop.



"The government must bring order back and stop the violence," he said

after

touring three Nakuru hospitals to console victims of the ethnic violence.

Kenyan President Daniel Moi should exert his influence immediately to stop

bloodshed and tragedies which have also scared foreign investors away,

noted

Jackson.



"It's healing time (Let) people live... one Kenya, one people!" Jackson

repeatedly appealed to the crowd he addressed in Nakuru. All Kenyans

should

choose reconcilitation rather than retaliation if they are to fight

poverty

and build the country together.



Jackson noted that the country's second multi-party general elections,

despite its flaws and related disturbances," went through basically in a

democratic manner."







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 00:01:11 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Reply: Part 1

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Tosh!

Thank you for taking the time despite business pressures to respond to

my post. I shall try to respond to the points you raised. However, your

remarks such as:



> Your logic reasoning here is almost to cooked up for me to really be ab=

le > to answer to here..



and: =





> or whatever god damn color



etc. are not worth my response simply because I have respect not only

for myself and you but for the rest of the members on this list.

Responding in kind would therefore display disrespect on my part.



(NOTE: The sources quoted in this reply have been acknowlwdged but have

not been properly referenced due to the fact that some are internet

downloads which I have made some time ago and do not have their URLs and

others are photocopies from magazines which I also made earlier but

which lack complete reference information.)



To answer the issues you raised. First, you wrote:



> You are actually misinterpreting me, what I am saying is that the gener=

al

> public did not know about the devestating effects from these types of

> weapons.

> Therefore there would not be any public pressure against using these ki=

nd

> of weapons.



I do not agree with you here. Knowledge of the devastating effects of

such weapons led to the creation of laws long before WW2. Article XXIII

Section A of the Convention with Respect to the Laws and Customs of War

on Land, Laws and Customs of War on Land (Hague, II) ratified by the US

Senate on March 14th. 1902 states: "Besides the prohibitions provided by

special Conventions, it is especially prohibited:

a. To employ poison or poisoned arms;" (International Law on the Bombing

of Civilians).

On September 30, 1938, the League of Nations Assembly unanimously passed

a resolution (Protection of Civilian Populations Against Bombing From

the Air in Case of War) which among other things gave the Bureau of the

Conference for the Reduction and Limitation of Armaments the job of

coming up with an agreement concerning among other things chemical

weapons. The resolution states: "The Assembly ... II. Also takes the

opportunity to reaffirm that the use of chemical or bacterial methods in

the conduct of war is contrary to international law, as recalled more

particularly in the resolution of the General Commission of the

Conference for the Reduction and Limitation of Armaments of July 23rd

1932, and the resolution of the Council of May 14th, 1938."

(International Law on the Bombing of Civilians)



There was of course knowledge of the devastation of weapons of mass

destruction and public knowledge could not have been absent if the

governments discussed and ratified these provisions in their individual

countries.



Second, your wrote:



> Based on this I would rather say that the reason why Japan was bombed =



> and not Europe was that by the time the bombs where dropped =



> the european "enemy" countries had surrendered and only Japan (Asia) wa=

s

> left as the final war-frontier. =





And



> Your strong ideas of how the war stood really baffles me..

> It might be "basically evident" for you today, but how can you be so su=

re

> about how they viewed it 50 years ago?

> =







Here too, I cannot but disagree. According to Mick Hume, "the first

American discussion about possible targets for an atomic attack took

place in May 1943, at a meeting of the high-powered Military Policy

Committee. At that time, a year before the D-Day invasion and two years

before VE-Day, Hitler=B4s Germany was still very much a player in the war=

=2E

Yet the committee=B4s automatic assumption was that Japan was the target.=



General Grove=B4s summary of the meeting records how =B4[t]he point of us=

e

of the first bomb was discussed and the general view appeared to be that

its best point of use would be on a Japanese fleet concentration in the

Harbour of Truk. General Styer suggested Tokyo...=B4." (Hume, Mick (1995)=



"Hiroshima: the White Man=B4s Bomb" Living Marxism issue 81, July/August)=



The decision to bomb Japan was therefore made when Germany was as much a

force in the war as Japan was. Hume further points out British prime

minister Winston Churchill and US president Roosevelt, at a meeting in

September 1944, affirmed the targeting of Japan and there was no mention

in the official summary of the meeting of any possible use against

Germany.

I further put it to you that Japan had offered to surrender before the

atomic bombs were dropped. According to Dr. Leo Szilard, the

Hungarian-born physicist who helped to convince Roosevelt to launch the

atomic bomb project, "all I knew at that time was that we had won the

war, that Japan had not the ghost of a chance of winning it and that she

must know this." He further said "my point is that violence would not

have been necessary if we had been willing to negotiate. After all,

Japan was suing for peace." (Interview with Dr. Leo Szilard, "President

Truman Did Not Understand", US News and World Report, August 15, 1960,

pp. 68-71) In an Asia Week (August 4, 1995) article, it was stated:

"weeks before the Aug. 6 attack, Tokyo had already offered to talk

peace, but the Allies, keen to immediately dismantle the Japanese war

machine, would accept nothing less than an unconditional

surrender....Since defenseless civilians had been, after much

soul-searching, deemed to be morally acceptable targets, how they were

eventually dispatched - by nitro, napalm or nuclear fission - seemed a

technical point." Dr. Leo Szilard believes that even though Japan would

not have have unconditionally surrendered, if the US had offered Japan

the peace treaty it was offered after the bombs, a negotiated peace

could have been achieved.

According to a report by the American government=B4s Strategic Bombing

Survey, Japan was on the verge of surrender. The report states: "based

on a detailed investigation of all the facts and supported by the

testimony of surviving Japanese leaders involved, it is the Survey=B4s

opinion that certainly prior to 31 December 1945, and in all probability

prior to 1 November 1945, Japan would have surrendered even if the

atomic bombs had not been dropped, even if Russia had not entered the

war, and even if no invasion had been planned or contemplated." (Living

Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995)

According to Gar Alperovitz, US president Truman=B4s recently discovered=



diary `leaves no doubt that Truman knew the war would end "a year sooner

now" and without an invasion.=B4 (Nation, 10May 1993)

To further put it you that the atomic bombing of Japan was

notnecessary, a TIME Magazine (August 20, 1945) article gives a

description of the near collapse of the Japanese army. It lists among

others that:

a Japanese army of 900, 000 had been reduced by continued withdrawals

south of the Great Wall in China, 150, 000 Japanese were cut off in

Indo-China and Thailand by a probing finger of Chinese columns, 120, 000

Japanese soldiers were counted dead in Burma with the disease-ridden

remnants ready to surrender to Mountbatten, 300, 000 troops, scattered

through the islands of Indonesia and Melanesia and engaged by the

Australians, were just trying to live, 142, 000 troops were bypassed and

withering on the vine in the Philippines, Carolines etc.



Third, you wrote:



> Just to "comfort" you I could perhaps give you the statistics of how ma=

ny =



> "ethnic european"(or even "arian" people..just a joke, DBU) were killed=

by

> their "fellow" Europeans and Americans?? =





I respectfully decline your offer of "comfort" among other things on the

following grounds:

1) I do not need you to comfort me.

2) I am not a racist and would never in any circumstance take comfort in

people, no matter what their colour, being killed. I believe in equal

justice for all peoples of the world including but not limited to white

people. What I am against is the notion of white supremacy.



Fourth, you wrote:



> Actually, I think the meaning was to drop three bombs, but b'cause of

> clouds over one city they only dropped two...



I think you are mixing your facts here. America developed only TWO

atomic bombs during the war. The then American War Secretary, Stimson,

in an article he wrote in Harper=B4s Magazine after Hiroshima, says that

it was impossible to demonstrate the atomic bombs because the US had

only two and if they had demonstrated them and failed, they would have

lost face. (US News & World Report, August 15, 1960) I think that what

you have confused is that when bad weather made it impossible for Major

Charles W. Sweeney to hit his primary target, he had only enough gas to

hit Nagasaki, his second-choice target. (TIME Magazine, August 20, 1945)

It was thus just because of bad luck that Nagasaki was hit. The original

targets for the atomic bombs were: Kyoto, Hiroshima, Yokohama, Kokura

Arsenal and Niigata with the first four being the first choices

(declassified minutes of the second meeting of the Target Committee, Los

Alamos, May 10-11, 1945).



Fifth, on my assertion that the decision to drop the bombs on Japan was

motivated by racist tendencies you replied:



> Simply because when they dropped the bombs on Japan, Berlin was roaming=



> with allied and russian troops..how's that for logic...:-)

> =





I do not buy that "logic". In a letter justifying his decision to bomb

the Japanese cities on 11 August 1945, US president Harry S. Truman

wrote: "the only language [the Japanese] seem to understand is the one

we have been using to bombard them. When you have to deal with a beast

you have to treat him as a beast. It is most regrettable but

nevertheless true". (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995) In

trying to understand the racist tendencies behind the bombing of Japan,

one has to take into consideration the threat Japan represented to the

idea of white supremacy in Asia. Japan=B4s victory over Russia in 1905

made it a force to be reckoned with on the world stage. This plus the

victories that Japan achieved against the Americans, British, French and

Dutch between 1941 and 1943. The loss of prestige plus potential loss

of colonies that this represented prompted Antony Eden, who was to later

become a Tory foreign secretary and prime minister, to emphasise the

importance of "effectively asserting white-race superiority in the Far

East." (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995) A top British

official in China, Sir Frederick Maze, described the conflict as "not

merely Japan against Great Britain" but also "the Orient against the

Occident- the Yellow race against the White race:" (Living Marxism issue

81, July/August 1995) =



Many of the Western leaders so believed in the sub-human nature of the

Japanese that they believed that Japan wouldn=B4t dare to fight the white=



powers. The British commander-in-chief of the Far East, peering into

Japanese-occupied China from Hong Kong in 1940 described seeing "various

sub-human species dressed in dirty grey uniform, which I was informed

were Japanese soldiers... I cannot believe they would form an

intelligent fighting force". (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995)

Now tell me Torstein if there wasn=B4t the hint of racism in dropping the=



atomic bombs on Japan. You see, Japan posed a threat not only

militarily. It also posed a political challenge to white power that

could release Asian nationalism. As a result the Western powers were

"fighting a race war, in which the enemy had to be not just contained,

but crushed if the white powers were to maintain any authority in Asia."

(Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995) As Churchill bluntly put it,

Asian people were "dirty baboos" and "chinks" in need of a good

thrashing with the "sjambok". (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August

1995)



I=B4ll stop here now because it is getting late and I have to go to work

tomorrow. I=B4ll send the continuation in part 2 around Thursday/Friday

because I=B4ll be very busy tomorrow and Wednesday. Until then, have a

good evening. Thanks.

Buharry.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 18:26:26 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: African Cup of Nations' Results

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



The results today are:



Dem. Rep. of Congo(Zaire) Vs Togo 2 - 1

Ghana Vs Tunis 2 - 0

Zambia Vs Morocco 1 - 1



Peace



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 18:57:05 -0500

From: "William Roberts" <

To:

Subject: Re: African Cup of Nations' Results -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Disposition: inline



Hi Tombong -

Just a quick note from your friend at St. Mary's College of Maryland. I =

have a copy of *Tubabs Under the Baobab* written by the students who went =

to Gambia in the summer of 1996 for you. Please let me know where to send =

it.



Best Regards,

Bill Roberts, assistant professor of Anthropology

St. Mary's College of Maryland





>>> <

The results today are:



Dem. Rep. of Congo(Zaire) Vs Togo 2 - 1

Ghana Vs Tunis 2 - 0

Zambia Vs Morocco 1 - 1



Peace



Tombong Saidy





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 20:08:24 -0800

From: "Morro krubally" <

To: <

Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr.Sall:

I wholeheartedly concur with your views on the closure of the radio

station. If the closure stemmed from political motives, we are headed in

the wrong direction. Attempts on the part of the government to censor the

media is the complete antithesis of what they professed to want to create

in the Gambia; a just society.

On the other hand, in all fairness if the closure is due to the reasons

stated by Mr. Saidy, I must say it was irresponsible on the part of the

station.

Whatever the case may be, I hope they find a solution to the problem.

The station provides an alternate listening choice for large group of

listeners. Any delays to resume operation will be a grave disappointment to

a large number of listeners.

Morro Krubally

----------

> From: Ebrima Sall <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

> Date: Sunday, February 08, 1998 6:08 PM

>

>

> I totally agree with with what Amadou said. I think nothing should be

done

> to restrict the freedom of expression. At this stage in our history, the

> spaces for free inquiry and expression should be increased, not

> restricted. If it is suspected that there has been abuse of that freedom,

the correct thing to do is to investigate and take the matter to

> before the courts. The quality of a government is guaged partly in the

way

> it relates with people holding different views. High-handed methods

should

> be a thing of the past that we do should not even want to remember.

>

> Thanks, Tombong, for posting this information to the list. But I,

> personally, am not interested in the family connections between the

> spouse of Mr Jobarteh and Baboucar Gueye: that is

> simply not the issue.

>

> With all best wishes,

>

> Ebrima Sall.

>

> On Sun, 8 Feb 1998, A. Scattred Janneh wrote:

>

> >

> > >

> > > Gambia-l,

> > >

> > > The Department of State for Works, Communication and Information has

closed

> > > Citizen FM, one of the five private radio stations in The Gambia. It

is closed

> > > for the following reasons:

> > >

> > > 1. Failure to pay taxes

> > > 2. Failure to pay social security deductions for his employees

> > > 3. Failure to pay 1997 license fee

> > > 4. Failure to register the radio station with the registrar of

companies

> > > (Attorney Generals Chamber - Justice Department)

> > > 5. For announcing an unconfirmed story notifying the public about a

shake-up

> > > in National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a story with national security

> > > implications.

> > >

> > > Citizen FM was closed on Friday, following the arrest and detention

of Mr.

> > > Baboucar Gaye, the propriety and Ebrima Sillah, News Editor on

Thursday,

> > > February 5th, 1998. They were arrested following a news report on

their 'News

> > > at 10', claiming that a director at the NIA, Lamin Jobarteh, has been

sacked

> > > from the agency in connection with alleged 'counterfeit scandal'

amounting to

> > > about D26, 000 (bribery). They are still in detention and may be they

will be

> > > released tomorrow after securing a bail.

> > >

> > > Mr. Jobarteh has actually been dismissed from the service and the

interesting

> > > thing is that he is married to Baboucar Gaye's younger sister.

> > >

> > > You will be updated on further development on this case. I will post

the full

> > > press release as soon as i lay my hands on it.

> > >

> > > PEACE

> > >

> > > Tombong Saidy

> >

> >

> > Tombong:

> >

> > "Enquiring minds want to know:"

> > (1) why Mr. Jobarteh was fired

> > (2) why the government waited until the NIA story to shut down the

> > radio station if it has not been in compliance with tax laws for

> > quite a while

> > (3) why the government took such drastic measures (arresting Mr. Gaye

> > and his News Editor) and shutting the radio station.

> >

> > I believe the action is a significant setback for press freedom and

free

> > expression in The Gambia. If nothing else, the arrests will have a

> > further chilling effect on the independent media. Recall the excerpt I

> > sent to the list from the US State Department which stated that the

> > official media is largely a propaganda tool of the government? If

> > that's the case, this new development would worsen the situation.

> >

> > Salaam!

> > Amadou SJ

> >

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 22:11:06 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Brother Morro:



That was a point well made, and borrowing Bass' trademark - "Keep Up The Good

Work Down There!!!!"



Peace





Awa Sey

******************************************************************************

**************



In a message dated 98-02-09, Morro wrote:

<<

Mr.Sall:

I wholeheartedly concur with your views on the closure of the radio

station. If the closure stemmed from political motives, we are headed in

the wrong direction. Attempts on the part of the government to censor the

media is the complete antithesis of what they professed to want to create

in the Gambia; a just society.

On the other hand, in all fairness if the closure is due to the reasons

stated by Mr. Saidy, I must say it was irresponsible on the part of the

station.

Whatever the case may be, I hope they find a solution to the problem.

The station provides an alternate listening choice for large group of

listeners. Any delays to resume operation will be a grave disappointment to

a large number of listeners.

Morro Krubally

----------

> From: Ebrima Sall <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

> Date: Sunday, February 08, 1998 6:08 PM

>

>

> I totally agree with with what Amadou said. I think nothing should be

done

> to restrict the freedom of expression. At this stage in our history, the

> spaces for free inquiry and expression should be increased, not

> restricted. If it is suspected that there has been abuse of that freedom,

the correct thing to do is to investigate and take the matter to

> before the courts. The quality of a government is guaged partly in the

way

> it relates with people holding different views. High-handed methods

should

> be a thing of the past that we do should not even want to remember.

>

> Thanks, Tombong, for posting this information to the list. But I,

> personally, am not interested in the family connections between the

> spouse of Mr Jobarteh and Baboucar Gueye: that is

> simply not the issue.

>

> With all best wishes,

>

> Ebrima Sall.

>

> On Sun, 8 Feb 1998, A. Scattred Janneh wrote:

>

> >

> > >

> > > Gambia-l,

> > >

> > > The Department of State for Works, Communication and Information has

closed

> > > Citizen FM, one of the five private radio stations in The Gambia. It

is closed

> > > for the following reasons:

> > >

> > > 1. Failure to pay taxes

> > > 2. Failure to pay social security deductions for his employees

> > > 3. Failure to pay 1997 license fee

> > > 4. Failure to register the radio station with the registrar of

companies

> > > (Attorney Generals Chamber - Justice Department)

> > > 5. For announcing an unconfirmed story notifying the public about a

shake-up

> > > in National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a story with national security

> > > implications.

> > >

> > > Citizen FM was closed on Friday, following the arrest and detention

of Mr.

> > > Baboucar Gaye, the propriety and Ebrima Sillah, News Editor on

Thursday,

> > > February 5th, 1998. They were arrested following a news report on

their 'News

> > > at 10', claiming that a director at the NIA, Lamin Jobarteh, has been

sacked

> > > from the agency in connection with alleged 'counterfeit scandal'

amounting to

> > > about D26, 000 (bribery). They are still in detention and may be they

will be

> > > released tomorrow after securing a bail.

> > >

> > > Mr. Jobarteh has actually been dismissed from the service and the

interesting

> > > thing is that he is married to Baboucar Gaye's younger sister.

> > >

> > > You will be updated on further development on this case. I will post

the full

> > > press release as soon as i lay my hands on it.

> > >

> > > PEACE

> > >

> > > Tombong Saidy

> >

> >

> > Tombong:

> >

> > "Enquiring minds want to know:"

> > (1) why Mr. Jobarteh was fired

> > (2) why the government waited until the NIA story to shut down the

> > radio station if it has not been in compliance with tax laws for

> > quite a while

> > (3) why the government took such drastic measures (arresting Mr. Gaye

> > and his News Editor) and shutting the radio station.

> >

> > I believe the action is a significant setback for press freedom and

free

> > expression in The Gambia. If nothing else, the arrests will have a

> > further chilling effect on the independent media. Recall the excerpt I

> > sent to the list from the US State Department which stated that the

> > official media is largely a propaganda tool of the government? If

> > that's the case, this new development would worsen the situation.

> >

> > Salaam!

> > Amadou SJ

> >

>

GAMBIA-L Digest 107Topics covered in this issue include:1) Gambians shotby Marie Gillen < marie.gillen@swipnet.se 2) Re: Registering With The Embassy in DCby TSaidy1050@aol.com 3) Re: New Memeberby KTouray@aol.com 4) Re: Government and Gambian Shotby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 5) Re: INTRODUCTIONby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 6) The Tragedy among us!by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 7) Re: INTRODUCTIONby SANG1220@aol.com 8) Condolencesby "astrid christensen-tasong" < attatas@hotmail.com 9) CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTby TSaidy1050@aol.com 10) Re;Government & Gambian Shotby Famara Demba < f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net 11) African Cup of Nations' Resultsby TSaidy1050@aol.com 12) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTby "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 13) Re:subscribeby ADEMBA@aol.com 14) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTby Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu 15) Subscriptionby Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 16) The Embassy & Other mattersby TSaidy1050@aol.com 17) New Memberby M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com 18) New Memberby M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com 19) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTby Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu 20) RE:CITIZEN FM CLOSEDby Basiru Ndow < bn0005@unt.edu 21) GRHRP for 1998by "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 22) Condolence messagesby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 23) Re: Excerpt of News Coverage of Loum Brothers. (fwd)by Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu 24) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 25) Leadership Conferenceby "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com 26) Re: The Embassy & Other mattersby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 27) SV: Neo-Nazi Attacks in Germanyby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 28) Re: Leadership Conferenceby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 29) Re: ON PA MUSA JALLOW'S REACTIONby " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 30) Re: Gambians shotby CAMARA BAKEBBA < cb714@greenwich.ac.uk 31) closure of Citizen FM Stationby " hellam@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 32) Re: INTRODUCTIONby Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 33) Re: African Cup of Nations' Resultsby Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 34) African Americans and US Policy Toward Africa (fwd)by Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu 35) Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Reply: Part 1by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 36) Re: African Cup of Nations' Resultsby TSaidy1050@aol.com 37) Re: African Cup of Nations' Results -Replyby "William Roberts" < wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu 38) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTby "Morro krubally" < jamba@cyberramp.net 39) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTby BAKSAWA@aol.com 40) Re: African Americans and US Policy Toward Africa (fwd)by JENGFANNEH@aol.com 41) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTby Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net 42) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTby JENGFANNEH@aol.com 43) Condolencesby Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu 44) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTby TSaidy1050@aol.com 45) Re: African Cup of Nations' Resultsby " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 46) Fwd: Africa: Regional Executives Statementby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)47) Africa/Economy. Asia, Europe and Africa's CFA Franc. 2 Feb 98by "Housainou Taal" < Housainou.Taal@wfp.org 48) France Revises African Relationship. WashPost. 6 Feb 98by "Housainou Taal" < Housainou.Taal@wfp.org 49) Re: African Cup of Nations' Resultsby Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu 50) Thousands flee Freetown fightingby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)51) Re: Thousands flee Freetown fightingby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)52) France Revises African Relationship. WashPost. 6 Feb 98by "Housainou Taal" < Housainou.Taal@wfp.org 53) Fighting in Sierra Leoneby Thomas Forster < T.Forster@mang.canterbury.ac.nz 54) Re: African Cup of Nations' Resultsby TSaidy1050@aol.com 55) Re: Can't we just be honest?by "Morro krubally" < jamba@cyberramp.net 56) [Fwd: [Fwd: Happy V-Day!]]by sjennings@gardner-webb.edu (Sharon Jennings)57) Poor choice of wordsby JENGFANNEH@aol.com 58) GRA, Univ. of Washington, Seattle (fwd)by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 59) Re: The Embassy & Other mattersby MJagana@aol.com 60) Wanted urgently: Starker Programby " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 61) Re: The Embassy & Other mattersby MJagana@aol.com 62) Re: Wanted urgently: Starker Programby M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com 63) Artillery Shells Pound Sierra Leoneby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)64) The first ugly moment of the Olympicsby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)65) Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTby "malang maane" < langjr@worldnet.att.net 66) Unwarranted Mailby "malang maane" < langjr@worldnet.att.net 67) Sierra Leone and west Africaby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)68) ON THE ARREST OF BABOUCARR GAYE AND EBRIMA SILLAH OF CITIZEN FMby " foroyaa@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 69) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africaby "Morro krubally" < jamba@cyberramp.net 70) Re: Unwarranted Mailby "Morro krubally" < jamba@cyberramp.net 71) Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africaby "Housainou Taal" < Housainou.Taal@wfp.org 72) Re: Wanted urgently: Starker Programby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)73) Re: Unwarranted Mailby Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM 74) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africaby mmjeng@image.dk 75) Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africaby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)76) Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africaby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 77) RE:Neo-Nazi/"WhitePower"by h.pflueger@gam-line.win.net (H Pflueger)78) Re: ON THE ARREST OF BABOUCARR GAYE AND EBRIMA SILLAH OF CITIZEN FMby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 79) Re: The Embassy & Other mattersby TSaidy1050@aol.com 80) AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONSby TSaidy1050@aol.com 81) UNSUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-Lby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 82) MRCby "Babou Njie" < babounjie@hotmail.com 83) Re: MRCby lamin marenah < keita@rocketmail.com 84) Re: Neo-Nazi/"WhitePower"by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 85) My Commentary On The Closure of FM-Citizen Radio !by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 86) SV: Gambians Shotby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 87) SV: The Embassy & Other mattersby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 88) SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Reply: Part 1by "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 89) About Gaye & Sillahby "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 90) E.mail address changeby COMPAQ CUSTOMER < seela@oz.net 91) FWD:Junta leaders flee as ECOMOG takes Freetownby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)92) AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONSby TSaidy1050@aol.com 93) Re: Sierra Leone and west Africaby TSaidy1050@aol.com 94) Re: FWD:Junta leaders flee as ECOMOG takes Freetownby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 95) Re:Neo Nazi"white power"by Famara Demba < f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net 96) Re: About Gaye & Sillahby Lamin Camara < radise@accessv.com 97) [Fwd: http://www.sub-rosa.com/white-power/ by Bala S Jallow < bala@algonet.se 98) RE: Unwarranted Mailby Sailey_Sey < SeyS@husson.edu 99) New members of the Weekby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)100) Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africaby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 101) Re: My Commentary On The Closure of FM-Citizen Radio !by MODOUMASS@aol.com 102) Re: SV: The Embassy & Other mattersby MODOUMASS@aol.com 103) Re:Unwarranted lettersby Famara Demba < f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net 104) SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Projectby " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 105) Fwd: Sierra Leone: Civilians deliberately killed as fightingengulfsby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)106) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Projectby Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 107) Citizen FM........Independent Mediaby JENGFANNEH@aol.com 108) Re: Unwarranted lettersby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 109) Re: Citizen FM........Independent Mediaby "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 110) Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 111) Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Projectby Gunjur@aol.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 10:14:04 +0100From: Marie Gillen < marie.gillen@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambians shotMessage-ID: < 34DD775C.76BA@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI am extending my deppest sympathy to the Loum FamilyMay their Saules rest in Peace.Marie Gillen.------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 05:48:07 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Registering With The Embassy in DCMessage-ID: < 36356ba7.34dd8d6a@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitI hope others will follow your examples:Important contacts:The Gambia Embassy1155 15th Street, # 1000Washington DC 20006-2076Tel: (202)785-1399Fax: (202) 785-1430The Gambia High Commission57 Kensington CourtLondon W8 5DGTel: 44-171-937-6316Fax: 44-171-937-9095The Gambia Embassy3F, No. 92 & 94 Hwang Chi StreetSec. 6, Tien Moo, Taipei, TaiwanThe Republic of ChinaTel; 886-2-833-2451/ 2434Fax: 866-2-833-6303The Gambia EmbassyPARISTel: 331-4294-8238,/ 0930Fax: 331-4294-1191The Gambia Consul GeneralGeneva, SwitzerlandTel; 4122-312-4347Fax: 4122-312-4347The Gambia Consul GeneralMontrial, CanadaTel: 514-731-5775, 518-297-4000Fax: 514-731-4374, 518-297-2634The Gambia Consul GeneralFinlandTel: 45-3391-6224, 3617-5620More important numbers are in the web page of The Gambia Embassy in WashingtonDC: www.gambia.com Peace------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 12:13:41 ESTFrom: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemeberMessage-ID: < 6b276ae8.34dde7c8@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitCan you please add Lamin Kanteh to the list. He would follow with thecustomary self intro.Thanks------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 01:55:58 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Government and Gambian ShotMessage-ID: < 34DFF9FE.436B@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> => Gambia-l,> => The death of the Loum brothers is indeed another sad moment for all Ga=mbians,> particularly the immediate family members and friends. I am deeply sad=dened by> it, not only because they were very young, but also I happen to know t=hem very> well. We were in DC together and Saul used to be one of our leading go=al> scorers, and he was a fun guy. I am extending sympathy to the family a=nd may> their Souls Rest in Peace.> => This tragic death and others that befell the Gambian Community in the =past> should be a galvanising force that will unit all Gambian> Associations/Organisations to form an umbrella organisation that could=take> care of matters arising from such tragedy or other matters. It is very=> embarrassing for us to be appealing and asking for contributions any t=ime some> one dies or someone is in trouble and needs legal or financial help. T=he> Gambia Foundation based in DC, which I co-founded, was geared to perfo=rm such> a function. This role of the Foundation could still be facilitated wit=h the> full support of the Gambian Community. Even though some things happene=d and> there are other splinter organisations, now is the time to address thi=s issue> and I hope it will be addressed during the up-coming Leadership Confer=ence> being organised by Latjor and co. in the DC Area.> => I was however disappointed by Moe S. Jallow's post on this tragic even=t. His> first sentence read:> => "More important, I think The Gambia Government must not remain mute on=this> latest act of victimisation of foreigners in America=85=85=85=85=85..I=do not know what> the Gambian Embassy's stance is on this tragedy=85=85=85=85=85=85=85"> => the above was unwarranted, why did Moe assume that The Gambia Governme=nt was> "mute on this"? The best thing any body could have done was to contact=the> Embassy in DC and find out about this or inform them of the tragedy. I=wonder> how many of us have the telephone numbers of the Embassy, much more co=ntacted> them. It is always wise to contact the Embassy immediate when such thi=ngs> happen. I would like for all Gambia-lers to know that the APRC Go> where they are, and even the President> is in the picture. The Embassy in DC is involved and presently the Fin=ancial> Attach=E9, Mr. Lamin Bojang is in Kansa to liase with the authorities.=I am> quite sure some of you were aware of the action the Government took wh=en the> British Policed killed Biran Sey in London, and also the case of Labag=e, who> was killed 1996 in Tifton, Georgia. This Government is never mute on i=ssues> concerning Gambians, especially those in foreign lands. After all this=> Government is here for all Gambians.> => I would like to advise all Gambians to register with the Embassy or Co=nsular> Office within their jurisdictions. This is very important and would be=nefit us> all. Less than 10% of Gambians in the US, for instance, registered wit=h the> Embassy, and this is bad. An accurate count of Gambians in any foreign=> country, would assist the Government in dealing with the foreign gover=nment> concerned when such matters arise. How many of us have registered with=the> nearest Gambian Embassy or Consular Office? I would advice those with =Gambian> Passports to read what is written on the last page of their passports =may be> this would help. Whether one supports the Government or not, we need t=> register with the Embassy.> => Once again may Allah bless their Souls and guide them to eternal peace==2E> => => PEACE> => Tombong Saidy> =TombongRegistering at the Gambian Embassy is the FIRST thing I do especiallywhen I visit Nigeria (each trip). You are right. =I even go further to ask if there are any Gambians in the areas I visithere in the USA. For example I will be ib the Wichita ,Kansas arear fortwo day from tuesday to thursday, then to wset Palm beach area from the14 th to the 16th.If there are any Gambians in the Area please call me at 703 288 1489 andplease give me your tel numbers or simply e mail me before I leave onMonday .The next thiing I also do and strongly reccomend is to find out theclosest mosque or Muslim Community center and just drop by to pray andsay hello and kind osf exchange info with the brothers.Tombong ,I am glad you bring this matter up and and may I also add thatin DC when we had the death of Momodou Jallow you (on behalf of theEmbassy ) gave us a lot of support.Let's get together for our common interests at least-( for Islam and asGambians ) =-- =Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 02:03:29 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONMessage-ID: < 34DFFBC1.6B28@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitadama jombel wrote:> Hello everyone,> To conform with the list's protocol I introduce myself , I'm Dagmar> Christensen - no surprise to many of you from The Gambia also. I> currently live in the Metro DC area with my family.> My Alma Mater is St. Joseph's - class of 1971 .> I'Il stay connected for the cyber-chat.> Many Thanks.> Dagmar> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com Welcome Dags and LaminI am glad you are on the net and am sure it will be refreshing tooccationally go back to the good old days of St Joseph's . Do you knowis Sister Margaret is around???--Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 14:16:13 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: The Tragedy among us!Message-ID: < 199802081916.OAA24383@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textMy deepest sympathy to the Loum family. It is indeed heart-breaking to hear about yet anotherbrutal killing of our own on foreign soil. May their Souls Rest in Peace.I do recognize that this is not a time for stock taking or pointing fingers at one another,however, we must try and do a little more than just sending letters of condolences. In the past12 months alone we learnt of untimely death of atleast 6 young Gambians within the USAalone. In all cases we flood the list with condolence messages and requests for assistance tohelp the families and friends they left behind to return the remains to the Gambia. This is byno means unimportant as it is part of our culture. However we are living in a different world.Even in the Gambia, transporting your dead to the countryside is not easy.As able individuals we must recognize that death (accidental or natural ) must come and thatwhen it comes the people most affected are our love ones we leave behind. As such we must tryand do whatever it takes to reduce the pain and suffering. One way to do this is provide themwith means to support themselves to take care of us.Some months ago after another tragic case thelist received some information on ways to get basic insurance coverage in stuations like this ataffordable costs. Another brilliant suggestion came from sister regarding setting up some fundor organization. These, like many other brilliant ideas got swept under the carpets ofCyber-bantaba.I find that attitude really SCARY and VERY SAD indeed.The bottomline is there is no excuse to see ourselves as community in situations like these. Wemust realize that if we want to live for our love ones then we must not allow ourselves to gowithout life Isurance.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 15:11:32 ESTFrom: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONMessage-ID: < 6f3c87ef.34de117b@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitDAGMA, WELCOME TO THE BANTABA. HOW IS YOUR BROTHER, GEORGE,IS HE IN THE GAMBIAOR THE U.K. LOOK FORWARD TO READING YOUR POSTINGS.OH ACCEPT MY BELATEDCONDOLENCES ON DEATH YOUR MOMSHE WAS QUITE A LADY. MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE.GOD BLESSDADDY SANG------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 12:24:49 PSTFrom: "astrid christensen-tasong" < attatas@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CondolencesMessage-ID: < 19980208202449.10345.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainTo The Loum Family:The passing of loved ones is a very difficult time to endure. Pleaseaccept my deepest sympathy on the loss of your loved ones. My prayersare with you.May their souls rest in perfect peace.Astrid Christensen-Tasong______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 17:12:18 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTMessage-ID: < 226e4bc9.34de2dc4@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitGambia-l,The Department of State for Works, Communication and Information has closedCitizen FM, one of the five private radio stations in The Gambia. It is closedfor the following reasons:1. Failure to pay taxes2. Failure to pay social security deductions for his employees3. Failure to pay 1997 license fee4. Failure to register the radio station with the registrar of companies(Attorney Generals Chamber - Justice Department)5. For announcing an unconfirmed story notifying the public about a shake-upin National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a story with national securityimplications.Citizen FM was closed on Friday, following the arrest and detention of Mr.Baboucar Gaye, the propriety and Ebrima Sillah, News Editor on Thursday,February 5th, 1998. They were arrested following a news report on their 'Newsat 10', claiming that a director at the NIA, Lamin Jobarteh, has been sackedfrom the agency in connection with alleged 'counterfeit scandal' amounting toabout D26, 000 (bribery). They are still in detention and may be they will bereleased tomorrow after securing a bail.Mr. Jobarteh has actually been dismissed from the service and the interestingthing is that he is married to Baboucar Gaye's younger sister.You will be updated on further development on this case. I will post the fullpress release as soon as i lay my hands on it.PEACETombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 17:15:57 -0500From: Famara Demba < f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re;Government & Gambian ShotMessage-ID: < B0000135850@merlin.netexp.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Mr. Tonbong Saidy wrote:"This Government is never mute on issues concerning Gambians, especiallythose in foreign lands. After all this Government is here for all Gambians."Mr. Saidy did you really mean the above statements? Let us hope not becauseit will be very insulting otherwise. You sound pretty smart, but certainlynot smart enough to fool everyone on this forum. Your claims are evidentlysynthetic and only a dim-wit will believe in them. History is there toremind us all. A few year ago a much loved young Gambian Diplomat was coldbloodily burnt to death whilst on official trail in the heart of hismotherland and the perpetrator(s) are still at large. Did this young manreceive any justice? Certainly not and until justice is done, thisGovernment will never be forgive or trusted. The authorities have beentaking countless excuses since day one of that vicious crime because theysimply do not want to uncover the truth. Are they in fact, responsible ofthis crime? Well that's where the question remain and that's why many of uswill never trust them because they fail to clear the doubts which circlethem. I do hope and pray that one day the family of the deceased will atleast get day since there is no condition permanent. My firm belief is that"where there's will there's a way." If this Government is truly for us all,then let justice prevail for every single person.May the deceases souls rest in peace of perfection.Famara DembaColumbus, Ohio.------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 17:19:53 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: African Cup of Nations' ResultsMessage-ID: < dc7d46cd.34de2f8b@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitI will try to be providing a daily report on the results of the Africa Cup ofNations currently taking place in Burkina Faso. The Tournament started onSaturday, February 7th and results so far are:Cameroon Vs Burkina Faso 1 - 0South Africa Vs Angola 0 - 0Namibia Vs Cote d'Ivoire 3 - 4Guinea Vs Algeria 1 - 0PEACETombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 17:37:48 -0500From: "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTMessage-ID: < 34DE33BC.4E7B@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> Gambia-l,> The Department of State for Works, Communication and Information has closed> Citizen FM, one of the five private radio stations in The Gambia. It is closed> for the following reasons:> 1. Failure to pay taxes> 2. Failure to pay social security deductions for his employees> 3. Failure to pay 1997 license fee> 4. Failure to register the radio station with the registrar of companies> (Attorney Generals Chamber - Justice Department)> 5. For announcing an unconfirmed story notifying the public about a shake-up> in National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a story with national security> implications.> Citizen FM was closed on Friday, following the arrest and detention of Mr.> Baboucar Gaye, the propriety and Ebrima Sillah, News Editor on Thursday,> February 5th, 1998. They were arrested following a news report on their 'News> at 10', claiming that a director at the NIA, Lamin Jobarteh, has been sacked> from the agency in connection with alleged 'counterfeit scandal' amounting to> about D26, 000 (bribery). They are still in detention and may be they will be> released tomorrow after securing a bail.> Mr. Jobarteh has actually been dismissed from the service and the interesting> thing is that he is married to Baboucar Gaye's younger sister.> You will be updated on further development on this case. I will post the full> press release as soon as i lay my hands on it.> PEACE> Tombong SaidyTombong:"Enquiring minds want to know:"(1) why Mr. Jobarteh was fired(2) why the government waited until the NIA story to shut down theradio station if it has not been in compliance with tax laws forquite a while(3) why the government took such drastic measures (arresting Mr. Gayeand his News Editor) and shutting the radio station.I believe the action is a significant setback for press freedom and freeexpression in The Gambia. If nothing else, the arrests will have afurther chilling effect on the independent media. Recall the excerpt Isent to the list from the US State Department which stated that theofficial media is largely a propaganda tool of the government? Ifthat's the case, this new development would worsen the situation.Salaam!Amadou SJ------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 17:51:47 ESTFrom: ADEMBA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:subscribeMessage-ID: < 4b4c5042.34de3705@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitList Managers,Can please subscribe this address to the list.------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 18:17:25 -0500 (EST)From: Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTMessage-ID: < CAE45325F0@scholar.wabash.edu MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BIT> The Department of State for Works, Communication and Information has closed> Citizen FM, one of the five private radio stations in The Gambia. It is closed> for the following reasons:> 1. Failure to pay taxes> 2. Failure to pay social security deductions for his employees> 3. Failure to pay 1997 license fee> 4. Failure to register the radio station with the registrar of companies> (Attorney Generals Chamber - Justice Department)> 5. For announcing an unconfirmed story notifying the public about a shake-up> in National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a story with national security> implications.> Citizen FM was closed on Friday, following the arrest and detention of Mr.> Baboucar Gaye, the propriety and Ebrima Sillah, News Editor on Thursday,> February 5th, 1998. They were arrested following a news report on their 'News> at 10', claiming that a director at the NIA, Lamin Jobarteh, has been sacked> from the agency in connection with alleged 'counterfeit scandal' amounting to> about D26, 000 (bribery). They are still in detention and may be they will be> released tomorrow after securing a bail.> Mr. Jobarteh has actually been dismissed from the service and the interesting> thing is that he is married to Baboucar Gaye's younger sister.> You will be updated on further development on this case. I will post the full> press release as soon as i lay my hands on it.> PEACE> Tombong SaidyI don't buy this. I believe most of the reasons given byTombong (#s 1-4) were only investigated (or made up, it's possible!)only after the radio station reported the news. How could the radiostation be allowed to operate for years without registering with theAttorney Generals Chamber? How can there be any independentconfirmation of this story "with national security implications"from the government? The only explanation I can gather from this, isthat the government is trying to censor the new media or using themas propaganda tool.Ousman------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 18:32:55 -0800From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SubscriptionMessage-ID: < 34DE6AD7.CFA9326C@cse.bridgeport.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitList Managers,Could you please subscribe Isatou B. Jallow to the list. Her emailaddress is isatou@cse.bridgeport.edu. Thanks.--Anna Secka------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 18:39:22 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Embassy & Other mattersMessage-ID: < 6f3d3067.34de422c@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitGambia -l,Thank you Amadou for your contribution and the issues raised from the excerptsof the US State Department report need to be dealt with objective by us. Iwill comment on both since I am the Director of The Gambia Radio andTelevision Services (GRTS) and I also have first hand knowledge on the issueof using false information for the so-called asylum seekers.I will be the first person to admit that there is some truth to the report onthe matter of GRTS. This report was compiled over a long period of time and itdoes not reflect the present situation or the changes made since I took overin August. Prior to my appointment, there were some bias toward the APRC andthe Government. This was not, however, by design. It was mainly due to self-censorship and job security. Some of the staff was not quite sure howGovernment would react certain to things and as such they would not take anychances. I would not blame them, for it could be difficult to find a job inThe Gambia. Another factor was that my predecessor, Mr. Ebrima Sagnia, is thebrother of Mr. Sidia Sagnia of the UDP, and whatever he does could bemisinterpreted as a sabotage and as such he was overly careful to the pointthat the public suffers by not getting balanced information. As for me, Ithink every body knows where I loyalty lies.One of the main reasons why I was identified to head this importantinstitution was the make it more of a national radio and television and makeit accessibly to all Gambians and to serve all political views. From my ownjudgement (I could be wrong) we are now doing that. We are reporting the viewsof the opposition and other views. We covered PDOIS' congress and we alsocovered a UDP workshop on Youths. Since I came to GRTS, these were the onlytwo times that a request for coverage was made by the opposition. Things aregetting better and I will admit we have a long way to go. We will coverrallies of any party as long as we are given sufficient notice, which is atleast 48 hours. The interesting thing is the neither the radio or thetelevision has reported on any APRC rally since I took over, and there havebeen quite a few.I find it very disgusting when people use their own self driven interest inthe name of national interest. This has been the case with many so-calledpatriotic citizens clamouring for justice and equal rights in The Gambia. Ihave known some who have done and written things with the hope that they willbe given an asylum in the US or other Western countries. It is a shame, but itis happening and I have written evidences, in black and white. Some of you mayremembered that before 1994 Gambians did not need visas to visit the UnitedKingdom as long as one is staying for less than 90 days and even when visaswere required, they were issued free of charge. It was also easier to get avisa to the US as well. This has stopped because of a few selfish individuals.How many members of the list have applied for asylum under false pretext(political reasons)? Some claim that they will be imprisoned and other evenclaim that they will be executed once they come back to The Gambia.No matter what we think or which party we belong to, we should always placethe national interest on top of the agenda. Let's remember what the LateNkurumah, to paraphrase -'seek ye first the political kingdom and all elsecome second'.PEACETombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 19:16:51 -0500From: M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 34DE4AF2.4D2C3DEC@mindspring.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWould the list managers kindly add Seedy Saidykhan to the list. He willfollow with a brief introduction. His address is:Thank you.------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 19:19:08 -0500From: M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 34DE4B7C.4B74CAAD@mindspring.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWould the list managers kindly add M. Jarjou to the list. A briefintroduction will follow. His email address is:Thank you.M W Payne------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 21:08:56 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.980208205211.2750K-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII totally agree with with what Amadou said. I think nothing should be doneto restrict the freedom of expression. At this stage in our history, thespaces for free inquiry and expression should be increased, notrestricted. If it is suspected that there has been abuse of that freedom, the correct thing to do is to investigate and take the matter tobefore the courts. The quality of a government is guaged partly in the wayit relates with people holding different views. High-handed methods shouldbe a thing of the past that we do should not even want to remember.Thanks, Tombong, for posting this information to the list. But I,personally, am not interested in the family connections between thespouse of Mr Jobarteh and Baboucar Gueye: that issimply not the issue.With all best wishes,Ebrima Sall.On Sun, 8 Feb 1998, A. Scattred Janneh wrote: TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> >> > Gambia-l,> >> > The Department of State for Works, Communication and Information has closed> > Citizen FM, one of the five private radio stations in The Gambia. It is closed> > for the following reasons:> >> > 1. Failure to pay taxes> > 2. Failure to pay social security deductions for his employees> > 3. Failure to pay 1997 license fee> > 4. Failure to register the radio station with the registrar of companies> > (Attorney Generals Chamber - Justice Department)> > 5. For announcing an unconfirmed story notifying the public about a shake-up> > in National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a story with national security> > implications.> >> > Citizen FM was closed on Friday, following the arrest and detention of Mr.> > Baboucar Gaye, the propriety and Ebrima Sillah, News Editor on Thursday,> > February 5th, 1998. They were arrested following a news report on their 'News> > at 10', claiming that a director at the NIA, Lamin Jobarteh, has been sacked> > from the agency in connection with alleged 'counterfeit scandal' amounting to> > about D26, 000 (bribery). They are still in detention and may be they will be> > released tomorrow after securing a bail.> >> > Mr. Jobarteh has actually been dismissed from the service and the interesting> > thing is that he is married to Baboucar Gaye's younger sister.> >> > You will be updated on further development on this case. I will post the full> > press release as soon as i lay my hands on it.> >> > PEACE> >> > Tombong Saidy> Tombong:> "Enquiring minds want to know:"> (1) why Mr. Jobarteh was fired> (2) why the government waited until the NIA story to shut down the> radio station if it has not been in compliance with tax laws for> quite a while> (3) why the government took such drastic measures (arresting Mr. Gaye> and his News Editor) and shutting the radio station.> I believe the action is a significant setback for press freedom and free> expression in The Gambia. If nothing else, the arrests will have a> further chilling effect on the independent media. Recall the excerpt I> sent to the list from the US State Department which stated that the> official media is largely a propaganda tool of the government? If> that's the case, this new development would worsen the situation.> Salaam!> Amadou SJ------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 20:15:02 -0600 (Central Standard Time)From: Basiru Ndow < bn0005@unt.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:CITIZEN FM CLOSEDMessage-ID: < SIMEON.9802082002.A@unt-server.jove.acs.unt.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIIt is not surprising to me that CITIZEN FM is closedafter many attempts by the government to cease its operation.I strongly agree with Ousman that reasons #s 1-4 came as aloop hole after the news was reported, one would thereforeask whether reporting such a news will prompt the closure of aradio station. It is however very clear that due to therecent popularity of CITIZEN FM and their efforts to monitorgovernment actions and even air out live debates of thenational assembly prompted the recent tax increased forprivate radio stations from 10,000 to 25,000. This is anothersetback in Gambian democracy.Ofcourse the best thing the government shouldhave done is to appear on national TV and clarify the issueinstead of closing the radio station,since the national radioand television station which should have been a major sourceof information (ie.broadcasting live debates in the nationalassembly.) has been transformed as JAMMEH'S TV. This recentvictimization of the press will be added to the list of manymore (ie. The 94 trial of two foroyaa editors , thedeportation Mr Ellicot(observer editor),the trial of thepoint editors....)Finally the government should realize that the Gambiabelongs to all of us, governments come and go,but the Gambiaand the Gambian people will remain..thanx!!!!!!!Basiru ndow!!------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 21:27:05 -0500From: "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GRHRP for 1998Message-ID: < 34DE6979.284F@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------77695E783792"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------77695E783792Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit....--------------77695E783792Content-Type: text/html; charset=us-ascii; name="gambia.html"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inline; filename="gambia.html" File not found The file you requested has not been found on this server. Our Site Index may help you locate the file you requested or you may wish to return to our home page. We apologize for any inconvenience. Last updated 8/4/97 --------------77695E783792--------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Feb 1998 21:50:06 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: < FWKOOIST@FACSTAFF.WISC.EDU Subject: Condolence messagesMessage-ID: < 199802090352.VAA00102@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,i'm writing to say that the outpouring of grief about the killing of theLoum brothers has been overwhelming. i've forwarded your condolencemessages to the e-mail box of Frank Kooistr, Zainabou Loum's husband. i'msure he'll print them out and pass them on to Zainab.i talked to Frank and Zainab an hour or so ago, and told them asked Frankif it will be O.K. to send out his e-mail address, for those of you whowant to write to him directly. he said it was fine, and so here's theaddress:also, you can reach them by phone at home at: (608) 827-5469. i think thesame phone number was in the African Assoc. of Madison mailing list postingi forwarded but i guess some might have missed it.we also had a memorial/fund-raiser gathering here in Madison yesterday(Sun. Feb. 8) and it went well. if anything, it was reassuring to see sucha diverse crowd united in purpose and sharing a deep sense of loss. ifonly we could do for each other in normal times what we do in grief.finally, Frank told me that plans are to send the bodies back home to TheGambia this Friday. so you can still send your donations in. given theextraordinary costs involved, every little bit helps.i guess that's about all for now. again, thanks so much for everything.Katim------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 01:44:34 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Excerpt of News Coverage of Loum Brothers. (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.980209013848.9140K-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,I passed the news of the death of the Loum brothers to an African-Americanfriend, and here is her reaction. She feels that there is a strikingresemblance to other racially motivated crimes. Thought you might beinterested.Ebrima.---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sat, 7 Feb 1998 16:42:49 -0500 (EST)From: Lisa M Aubrey < aubrey@oak.cats.ohiou.edu To: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu Subject: Re: Excerpt of News Coverage of Loum Brothers. (fwd)Hi Ebou,How are you? Thanks for sending me the info on the Loum brothers murders.It is really tragic, and has the signs to me of another race-hate killing.I don't know how much you know of this country's history of lynching, butthere are definited patterns. This, to me, fits a pattern.Have you seen Rosewood/Mississipi Burning/Time to Kill? Although thoseare movies and are not exact replicatons of history in 100% accuracy, theytell alot about race-hate crimes--there is also the Medgar Evers story.Anyway, all my sympathy to the family. It is a terrible shame. I do hopethat some progress will be made in the investigation...Lisa.------------------------------Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 02:03:02 -0500From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTMessage-ID: < 34DEAA26.D16FC6BC@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> The Department of State for Works, Communication and Information has closed> Citizen FM, one of the five private radio stations in The Gambia. It is closed> for the following reasons:> 1. Failure to pay taxes> 2. Failure to pay social security deductions for his employees> 3. Failure to pay 1997 license fee> 4. Failure to register the radio station with the registrar of companies> (Attorney Generals Chamber - Justice Department)> 5. For announcing an unconfirmed story notifying the public about a shake-up> in National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a story with national security> implications.> Citizen FM was closed on Friday, following the arrest and detention of Mr.> Baboucar Gaye, the propriety and Ebrima Sillah, News Editor on Thursday,> February 5th, 1998. They were arrested following a news report on their 'News> at 10', claiming that a director at the NIA, Lamin Jobarteh, has been sacked> from the agency in connection with alleged 'counterfeit scandal' amounting to> about D26, 000 (bribery). They are still in detention and may be they will be> released tomorrow after securing a bail.> Mr. Jobarteh has actually been dismissed from the service and the interesting> thing is that he is married to Baboucar Gaye's younger sister.> You will be updated on further development on this case. I will post the full> press release as soon as i lay my hands on it.Thank you Mr. Saidy for sharing this news with us. I also thank you in advancefor posting the full press release when you receive it.Apart from the interesting questions raised earlier by Amadou SJ, I would like toknow what the "national security implications" were in the "News at 10" storyabout Mr. Jobarteh and the NIA. Is the media prohibited from reporting *any* newsabout the NIA because it seems as though anything related to the agency could,within a reasonably broad definition, have a national security implication.Does the NIA still detain people in this manner based on the authority given to itin AFPRC decrees (i.e. are they still law) or have new laws been enacted givingthe Agency the mandate to continue this practice?Also, what is the policy of the Department of State for Works, Communication andInformation on such matters? Will the station be closed until the matter isbrought to justice or has the station been closed permanently?This news is still fresh and I realize that details are still forthcoming but Ifind it troubling nevertheless. Alluding to what Amadou SJ mentioned earlier,proponents of the current administration would find it rather difficult to defendallegations of press repression that have been made time and again byinternational human rights and free press advocacy organisations when events likethis continue to take place.As our government pushes further for due international recognition for itsachieved strides in promoting democracy and human rights in The Gambia, onewonders why such drastic and sudden moves are taken especially in light of thehistoric meeting that took place last week in Banjul with Ambassador Richardsonand Gambia's new role on the international scene.I understand that as a people we must determine our own style of democracy andperhaps even work on our own definition of human rights but arresting peoplebecause part of a news story was inaccurately reported is contrary to what Ibelieve most Gambians would accept.I might be wrong but to the best of my knowledge, Citizen FM was not only one of afew private radio stations, it had *the only* independent domestic news broadcastin the country. Its closure now leaves the airwaves, both radio and television,with only one voice where the news is concerned: The Government!Gambia has very strict libel laws that could have been used in this case and whileI do not condone tax evasion, I hope the government Department concerned gave Mr.Gaye and his company time to make payments on any arrears. I believe a stiff fineand a retraction would have sufficed as a penalty in lieu of depriving the countryof another independent voice.There are many of us who cannot wait for the day when we can return home with therequired education and experience to contribute what we can to our beloved nationbut when incidents like this happen, many of us, especially those with backgroundsin the arts and media, have little choice but to pause and ponder: Is it worth it?Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Sun, 08 Feb 1998 23:32:36 PSTFrom: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Leadership ConferenceMessage-ID: < 19980209073238.19879.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainGreetings:I have been receiving tremendous feedback from the entire D.C. communityin response to the call for this conference. While there is much to bedone yet, the response to participate from all sectors of the communityis a positive sign. The Gambia People's Association, The GambiaFoundation, The Gambia Support Group, Gambia Muslim Organization haveall welcomed this dialogue. I want to also commend Dr. Muhammadou Kah,Dr. Nyang, Dr. Sukai Prom-Jackson, Dr. Ousu Jah, Mrs. Lizzy Eunson-Ibe,Miss Adam Ndure, and all the other members of the community for theirencouragement and input. I only make mention of these to spur us allfurther towards finding common ground.The issues to be deliberated on, while far ranging will be tempered withan emphasis on depoliticizing it. It will not focus on political issuesnot because one is afraid of dealing with this, rather it would beinappropriate when the focus is more on building harmony in thecommunity and working towards the possibility of establishing D.C. asthe national headquarters for gambians throughout the U.S. I have nodoubt that there will be other fora in which political issues will bediscussed. On second thought, I think I should qualify my statementabout this conference being non-political, after all one could view allhuman activity as political. What I do mean is partisan politics willnot be the focus.In the past year, we in gambia-l have generated and explored manysignificant ideas some of which have led to the proposal of projectssome of which have already begun to be initiated. Too often though,there has not been a structure in place outside of cyberspace to bettercoordinate these. For example, the book project proposed and initiatedby Dr. Ebrima Sall needs a centralized location to collect these books(at least for us in the U.S.) No doubt some of the material that wouldbe donated would also be useless and as Ancha noted perhaps we wouldneed to sift through the material to ensure that out-dated and uselessinformation is not haphazardly dumped in The Gambia in the name of anoble cause. I remember some of the useless out-dated material that wasdumped at Gambia High from the Ranfurly(?) library in UK (some of myformer sixth form classmates, Alpha & co. may recall) and I would notwant to be a willing participant in such. The shipping costs of thesewould also be an added waste. Needless to say, what is relevant or notrequires the coordinated effort of a large pool of expertise in thevarious disciplines.The need to establish viable (i.e. economically self-sustaining)communities abroad as well as at home has also received extensivediscourse in our bantaba. The challenge to engage gambian professionalsin the various fields related to this issue living abraod needs to besharply put in focus. I marvel at the list of gambian professionalsworking in institutions such as the World Bank, IMF, Universities, andso on. I cannot help but wonder if we were able to find a mechanismthrough which we would tap into this viatl human resource of The Gambiato contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic developmental issuesthat beset our dear country on the one hand, and also focus on theempowerment issues facing gambian communities abroad.There is indeed a large pool of Gambian professionals living and workingabroad. The challenge to develop a network to pool their resourcestogether for meaningful contribution to The Gambia(and our communities abroad) would certainly be a positive development.We do need heavy doses of professionalism in the many diverse activitieswe are engaged in.The educational, scientific and technical attainment of Gambians livingabroad continues to increase. However, we are not returning home inlarge numbers upon attaining such. The challenge to create mechanisms toget this very important segment of diasporan Gambians to contributetheir know-how to the Greater Gambia (communities abroad and The Gambia)'nation' would certainly go far towards the 'reversal of thebrian-drain' (to borrow my friend in this cause, Dr. Muhammadou Kah'sphrase). Dr. Katim for example had raised an important topic (disguisedas a hypothetical) in the discussion of Information Technology, by say,training Gambians by other Gambians, Computer Programming Languages andrelated classes to attract foreign companies involved in the evergrowing I.T. industry to invest in The Gambia. He sighted Asiancountries like India who are doing extremely well in this regard. I amfully convinced due to the survey I took a few months ago that we dohave the numbers to initiate several projects of this sort if a fewpreconditions are satisfied. The need to further develop ideassurrounding Science and Technology issues and a vehicle to translatethese into concrete realities must be addressed.Ethnic strains as impediments towards collective unity has been amplydiscussed and will continue to be discussed as rightly it should. Inlarge Gambian communities abroad, this problem has often lurked its uglyhead. Reaffirming our common bond as Gambians while celebrating ourdiversity needs to be further amplified.It is our hope that the above mentioned issues will be adequatelyaddressed (understanding though that it is a process) at this LeadershipConference so that we in D.C. will emerge from it resolved to lead theway towards impacting our communities and nation in a positive manner.As you can see, all of these issues have been at one point or othertouched upon in our bantaba. Gambia-l is certainly THE marketplace forideas. Translating these into concrete reality remains the challenge forall of us living, not in cyberspace and mental space, but on terrestrialearth.Please contribute your ideas and input towards the success of thisConference.LATJOR+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++LEADERSHIP CONFERENCEGambian Independence AnniversarySat. Feb. 21, 1998> Is there Leadership in The Gambian Community?> Building a Community of Gambians> The Challenge to Contribute Meaningfully to the Progress of TheGambia while Living Abraod.> Economic Empowerment in our Community> Towards a Gambian National Federation?> Reaffirming our Common Bond as Gambians> Time to Speak about 'The Gambia House'?> Bridging the Generation Gap> Education, Science, Technology and Development in The Gambia andAbroadDATE: SAT. FEB 21, 1998PLACE: THE FORUM - BLACKBURN CENTER(HOWARD UNIVERSITY CAMPUS)TIME: 2:30 P.M.Participants: Professionals, Academicians, Community Activists,Organizations, Entrepreneurs, Youths, Community at large______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 03:42:21 -0500From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Embassy & Other mattersMessage-ID: < 34DEC16D.A75FC5FF@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> I will be the first person to admit that there is some truth to the report on> the matter of GRTS. This report was compiled over a long period of time and it> does not reflect the present situation or the changes made since I took over> in August. Prior to my appointment, there were some bias toward the APRC and> the Government. This was not, however, by design. It was mainly due to self-> censorship and job security. Some of the staff was not quite sure how> Government would react certain to things and as such they would not take any> chances. I would not blame them, for it could be difficult to find a job in> The Gambia. Another factor was that my predecessor, Mr. Ebrima Sagnia, is the> brother of Mr. Sidia Sagnia of the UDP, and whatever he does could be> misinterpreted as a sabotage and as such he was overly careful to the point> that the public suffers by not getting balanced information. As for me, I> think every body knows where I loyalty lies.> One of the main reasons why I was identified to head this important> institution was the make it more of a national radio and television and make> it accessibly to all Gambians and to serve all political views. From my own> judgement (I could be wrong) we are now doing that. We are reporting the views> of the opposition and other views. We covered PDOIS' congress and we also> covered a UDP workshop on Youths. Since I came to GRTS, these were the only> two times that a request for coverage was made by the opposition. Things are> getting better and I will admit we have a long way to go. We will cover> rallies of any party as long as we are given sufficient notice, which is at> least 48 hours. The interesting thing is the neither the radio or the> television has reported on any APRC rally since I took over, and there have> been quite a few.Mr. Saidy,It truly heartens me to read of the new policies that you have instituted in youradministration of The Gambia Radio and Television Services. Since you speak onsuch a personal note allow me to respond in a similar manner.Do excuse me but I must acknowledge that I was rather bemused in hearing of yourappointment because through several inquiries I could not detect any mediaexperience in your background but the point you make about the decision to appointyou and your actions since confirm both your capability and capacity for what Ibelieve is a demanding and significant post.I also agree with you on your points about what was then The Gambia TV and theself censorship that seemed to exist. I honestly take you at your word when yousay that changes are taking place in the quality and balance of your news coverageas I am not there to gauge for myself. My concern is in the depth and analysis ofthe coverage. Does the GRTS news department still simply inform its audience ofevents, like the recent dismismal at the National Intelligence Agency and thechange of appointment of the Secretary of the Department of External Affairs thatupon some analysis might reflect negatively on the government, or does it offermore in-depth coverage that informs or at least sheds light as to why the eventshave occurred?I remember from my own limited experience with The Gambia TV, including its newscoverage, that on quite a few occasions attempts like the ones mentioned above metsome resistance from those in charge. I also remember the efforts I went throughwith a partner of mine in trying to produce an independent weekly news andround-table discussion programme that would have focused on the issues of the dayin an in-depth and analytical manner.Our efforts in promoting the programme to the station for leased time met withsome apprehension that included a convoluted process of getting it approved by theGamtel management and the Secretary-General at the AFPRC Chairman's office. Thatapprehension could also be seen with those firms we sought as advertisers forsponsorship of the programme.Much of it was based on the fact that though it was designed for balanceddiscussion that would have included the editor of the official AFPRC newspaper,the other outside participants in the programme would have included Baboucarr Gayeof Citizen FM and The Point and Ebrima Ceesay of The Daily Observer, both of whomwere widely seen as potential detractors or antagonists of the AFPRC agenda.The project suffered a slow death and never materialised but I mention it onlybecause I wonder if, under your administration, such a proposed programme wouldhave met such resistance.I believe that if programmes like this exist or are allowed to exist the generalpublic will benefit in many ways because apart from offering depth and analysis onthe issues that arise from the events in the news, other independent media houses,both print and broadcast, will take the cue from the state run media and not feelthreatened from offering better quality coverage of the news.Your thoughts on this matter as well as those of others on this list would begreatly appreciated.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 11:18:03 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Neo-Nazi Attacks in GermanyMessage-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3D2@DKDIFS02>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSorry to say that in my eyes it is "exploded" allready. Not only inGermany but also in Scandinavia, France, Czeckoslovakia etc. On the =newslast night I saw the celebrating of one-year-in power for the "Frontnational" in a small frensh community. Here it=B4s legal now todiscriminate foreigners. The mayor says that france should take take ofit=B4s own "children", the frensh - who else should do so, and if not =inFrance, where else then ? That is the argumentation for given the jobsto frenshmen, given a bonus of 5.000 FF per child to frensh parents butnot to foreigners etc. It=B4s all over Europe now. And I=B4m sorry to =saythat we the middle-class, or the educated who has a secured life, andwho try to discuss this openly, are met with the argument, that we aresaved, and that=B4s why we have the arguments we have. But the =unemployed,the people who live on social wellfare they give "a ****" for us rightnow. There is a serious problem here. Asbj=F8rn Nordam> ----------> Fra: Paul[SMTP: bgibba@interlog.com > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sendt: 7. februar 1998 06:41> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Emne: Neo-Nazi Attacks in Germany>=20> Dear List Members,> Every time I listen to the BBC these days I hear about neo-Nazis> in> Germany attacking foreigners. For some reason, these thugs blame> Germany's> immigrant community for their unemployment. Blaming foreigners for =the> woes> of a country is deja vue. Such things happen in many countries.> However,> when the blaming is accompanied by insults, name-calling,> house-burning,> beatings, and even murder, then the whole issue deserves a close> attention.> Where will such events lead to? I think it is in the interest of the> world> community to put a stop to this racial prejudice before the whole> thing> explodes in our face. Let us learn from the past. A repetitive> history> will be extremely catastrohic. In this age of globalization, =residing> and> working in a foreign country is not a crime. After all, many foreign> workers in many countries do jobs that are often scorned by citizens.> Yet> they are blamed for taking the jobs away from citizens. Something> should be> done.> Paul Gibba.>=20------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 13:27:49 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Leadership ConferenceMessage-ID: < 01bd3545$5ec92ce0$LocalHost@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLatjdor,I think you have said it all and in a very clear manner.So,I amhoping and praying that something concrete and substantial comes out of thisConference.It looks like diasporan Gambians have finally become tired of beingincapable of organising themselves and are now prepared to do something forthemselves and the land of their mothers.God! please,help them.It looks likethey are serious this time.Lat, Power To All Of You and Keep Up The Good Work Down There!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: latjor ndow < latjor@hotmail.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Monday, February 09, 1998 4:27 PMSubject: Leadership Conference>Greetings:>I have been receiving tremendous feedback from the entire D.C. community>in response to the call for this conference. While there is much to be>done yet, the response to participate from all sectors of the community>is a positive sign. The Gambia People's Association, The Gambia>Foundation, The Gambia Support Group, Gambia Muslim Organization have>all welcomed this dialogue. I want to also commend Dr. Muhammadou Kah,>Dr. Nyang, Dr. Sukai Prom-Jackson, Dr. Ousu Jah, Mrs. Lizzy Eunson-Ibe,>Miss Adam Ndure, and all the other members of the community for their>encouragement and input. I only make mention of these to spur us all>further towards finding common ground.>The issues to be deliberated on, while far ranging will be tempered with>an emphasis on depoliticizing it. It will not focus on political issues>not because one is afraid of dealing with this, rather it would be>inappropriate when the focus is more on building harmony in the>community and working towards the possibility of establishing D.C. as>the national headquarters for gambians throughout the U.S. I have no>doubt that there will be other fora in which political issues will be>discussed. On second thought, I think I should qualify my statement>about this conference being non-political, after all one could view all>human activity as political. What I do mean is partisan politics will>not be the focus.>In the past year, we in gambia-l have generated and explored many>significant ideas some of which have led to the proposal of projects>some of which have already begun to be initiated. Too often though,>there has not been a structure in place outside of cyberspace to better>coordinate these. For example, the book project proposed and initiated>by Dr. Ebrima Sall needs a centralized location to collect these books>(at least for us in the U.S.) No doubt some of the material that would>be donated would also be useless and as Ancha noted perhaps we would>need to sift through the material to ensure that out-dated and useless>information is not haphazardly dumped in The Gambia in the name of a>noble cause. I remember some of the useless out-dated material that was>dumped at Gambia High from the Ranfurly(?) library in UK (some of my>former sixth form classmates, Alpha & co. may recall) and I would not>want to be a willing participant in such. The shipping costs of these>would also be an added waste. Needless to say, what is relevant or not>requires the coordinated effort of a large pool of expertise in the>various disciplines.>The need to establish viable (i.e. economically self-sustaining)>communities abroad as well as at home has also received extensive>discourse in our bantaba. The challenge to engage gambian professionals>in the various fields related to this issue living abraod needs to be>sharply put in focus. I marvel at the list of gambian professionals>working in institutions such as the World Bank, IMF, Universities, and>so on. I cannot help but wonder if we were able to find a mechanism>through which we would tap into this viatl human resource of The Gambia>to contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic developmental issues>that beset our dear country on the one hand, and also focus on the>empowerment issues facing gambian communities abroad.>There is indeed a large pool of Gambian professionals living and working>abroad. The challenge to develop a network to pool their resources>together for meaningful contribution to The Gambia>(and our communities abroad) would certainly be a positive development.>We do need heavy doses of professionalism in the many diverse activities>we are engaged in.>The educational, scientific and technical attainment of Gambians living>abroad continues to increase. However, we are not returning home in>large numbers upon attaining such. The challenge to create mechanisms to>get this very important segment of diasporan Gambians to contribute>their know-how to the Greater Gambia (communities abroad and The Gambia)>'nation' would certainly go far towards the 'reversal of the>brian-drain' (to borrow my friend in this cause, Dr. Muhammadou Kah's>phrase). Dr. Katim for example had raised an important topic (disguised>as a hypothetical) in the discussion of Information Technology, by say,>training Gambians by other Gambians, Computer Programming Languages and>related classes to attract foreign companies involved in the ever>growing I.T. industry to invest in The Gambia. He sighted Asian>countries like India who are doing extremely well in this regard. I am>fully convinced due to the survey I took a few months ago that we do>have the numbers to initiate several projects of this sort if a few>preconditions are satisfied. The need to further develop ideas>surrounding Science and Technology issues and a vehicle to translate>these into concrete realities must be addressed.>Ethnic strains as impediments towards collective unity has been amply>discussed and will continue to be discussed as rightly it should. In>large Gambian communities abroad, this problem has often lurked its ugly>head. Reaffirming our common bond as Gambians while celebrating our>diversity needs to be further amplified.>It is our hope that the above mentioned issues will be adequately>addressed (understanding though that it is a process) at this Leadership>Conference so that we in D.C. will emerge from it resolved to lead the>way towards impacting our communities and nation in a positive manner.>As you can see, all of these issues have been at one point or other>touched upon in our bantaba. Gambia-l is certainly THE marketplace for>ideas. Translating these into concrete reality remains the challenge for>all of us living, not in cyberspace and mental space, but on terrestrial>earth.>Please contribute your ideas and input towards the success of this>Conference.>LATJOR>+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++>LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE>Gambian Independence Anniversary>Sat. Feb. 21, 1998>> Is there Leadership in The Gambian Community?>> Building a Community of Gambians>> The Challenge to Contribute Meaningfully to the Progress of The>Gambia while Living Abraod.>> Economic Empowerment in our Community>> Towards a Gambian National Federation?>> Reaffirming our Common Bond as Gambians>> Time to Speak about 'The Gambia House'?>> Bridging the Generation Gap>> Education, Science, Technology and Development in The Gambia and>Abroad>DATE: SAT. FEB 21, 1998>PLACE: THE FORUM - BLACKBURN CENTER> (HOWARD UNIVERSITY CAMPUS)>TIME: 2:30 P.M.>Participants: Professionals, Academicians, Community Activists,>Organizations, Entrepreneurs, Youths, Community at large>______________________________________________________>Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 10:27:32 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ON PA MUSA JALLOW'S REACTIONMessage-ID: < B0000050682@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitFolks,In so so many words, Mr Sallah has derived, implied and inferred so many??? from my few santences (in comparison); so I will only reiterate myopinion again in as few statements as possible...some of us remember the good ole days of pwd, guc, etc..in the general donothing..now contrary to what Mr Sallah has derived from my statement, Iwant to say (in few words) that public corporations were used to createemployment for relatives and party stalwarts, who most did nothing or nextto nothing being mostly unqualified and unskilled...now Public corporationswork in say Singapore where their Performance is higher that some of thePrivate sector?? why have they failed here ..for the very reasons Icited..and our social attitude is partly to blame..Aunts and Uncles expecttheir MD-nephew to employ thier cousins etc and resisting this kind ofpressure is harder that going along as most people do (for example) I amcurrently employed in one of the Public corporations Mr Sallah cited and Ican assure him that the practice is not changed just maybe lessconspicuous..on the Road to Hell....I meant that even though most programs or projectsare drawn up with great intentions, the end result may not also beso..examples of these are the Social Welfare programs in the West,International Aid etc..which have created a malaise to the extent that theoriginal intention is suspect..on taxes, I belive that instead of 40% tax on 1000, a 4% tax on 10,000 willbe better and raise more, I also do not believe that GOvt. knows BEST, whenI make D100.00 I spend 90% of what the State leaves in my hands on myfamily in terms of food, clothing and shelter, I believe that I have myfamily's interest more at heart than some nameless, faceless andnumber-crunching or ideological bureaucrat or say the Secretary of Statefor Finance;so I believe that TAXATION should the minimum possible for thereqquired purpose..say if we need to raise D100 million over 5 years tobuild a UNiversity, do that, accomplish the TASk and then stop the TAX; butto raise perpetually say D20 million a year first for a Univ., and afterthat, you don't bother to explain, increase salaries of bureaucrats, buymore guns and tanks etc...so Mr Sallah, there are indeed other ways to increase revenues withoutincreasing TAXES or TAXING the few people who have not only employedthemselves but help development by employing others and maybe evenproducing somethingMy final point is the issue of most concern to this nation (in my humbleopinion) should be what to do with up and coming almost 50% of ourpopulation with little education and next to no skills, and within adecade, they will be childbearing ( a potential social explosion)...what ismost needed is the creation of opportunities in terms of edcation, trainingand jobs and unless we do something soon, all our THEORIZING will not meana HILL of BEANS to them..i can go on forever but I will conclude by saying to Mr Sallah, please donot try to read my mind just read what I say as I believe I have stated mypoints clearly enough and amply enough, and have to go now as I have a lotof work to catch up with after being down with the FLU for the past 4 daysPeacepsYou rightfully queried the wisdom and basis of increasing expenditures andraising income from debt and taxes, an economically unsound practice butyour proposed remedy is where we disagree..and we reserve the right to ouropinions, let us agree to disagree amicably without inferring too much ordivining mentalities etc------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 14:51:31 GMTFrom: CAMARA BAKEBBA < cb714@greenwich.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians shotMessage-ID: < 5BABAC85C96@gre-wo-stu2.greenwich.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITDear List Members,I would like to send my condolence tothe Loum family for the recent death of their two beloved sons inUSA. I know all Gambians would share this pain, particularly themother and father of the victims. I suggest this would never be outof our minds, it was a tragedy for all Gambians and we must startlooking at ways to sensitise people knowing the places they shouldlive in case of similar events in the future. Some places areseriously dangerous for foreigners, especially if you are a minorityin some communities.This is quite devasitating and much more worring to see your fellowcountry man brutally killed in this manner. I hope their killer orkillers would one day be brought to justice. May I thank all Gambiansfor their wonderful comments since this news came out. We theGambians in the UK, rejected these killings, and call on the Americanauthorities to review their policies governing the lives of theimmigrants. All lives are equal to God, either you are black orwhite. So fair treatment is therefore needed for all human race.In the meantime, we should all comfort the family of thedeceases and wish them for a quick recovery. May Almighty Allah resttheir soul in perfect peace. Amean!Bakebba CamaraUK.------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 13:57:19 -0000From: " hellam@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: closure of Citizen FM StationMessage-ID: < B0000050798@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Hellam Enterprises Ltd." < hellam@commit.gm via CommitNO FREE PRESSI refer to the recent developments Baboucar Gaye (Proprietor) Citizen FMRadio and Citizen newspaper versus the government of The Gambia and inparticular the Gambia National Intelligence Agency (NIA).The problem I believe could have been easily and amicably sorted outwithout thedrastic steps that wastaken i.e. closure of Citizen FM, the onlyintelligent listening radio station in The Gambia.Where is our country heading to? Unemployment is high so why add more toit. For humanity sake please think of the employees whose livelihooddepend on the operation of both these concerns.Since this issue is so hurtful to the government, why don't the courtsdecide on the alleged incorrect news broadcasting and until then, pleasebring back our Radio and put the smiles back on our faces.Merely singing the word democracy is meaningless, practice is what matters.Peace brothers. Freedom is the property of the people.Yeah, Mr Gaye is alledged to have neglected payment of certain levies butwould the Citizen FM radio and Citizen newspaper been in this mess if itwas dancing to the tune of the so-called National Intelligence Agency whichin numerous cases ashamedly fail to answer to its name.Who advices the government on these issues? Someone out there is playingGod Please think twice.Love MatesAmina Jagne.------------------------------Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 11:51:10 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: INTRODUCTIONMessage-ID: < 34DF33FE.58F1@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello DagmarWelcome to the bantaba. I hope you will find it worth-while andinteresting.How is your family? I just heard from Rolf, via e-mail. He seems to bedoing very well.Once again welcome and talk to you soon.Solomonadama jombel wrote:> Hello everyone,> To conform with the list's protocol I introduce myself , I'm Dagmar> Christensen - no surprise to many of you from The Gambia also. I> currently live in the Metro DC area with my family.> My Alma Mater is St. Joseph's - class of 1971 .> I'Il stay connected for the cyber-chat.> Many Thanks.> Dagmar> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 13:15:33 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: African Cup of Nations' ResultsMessage-ID: < 34DF47C5.1D7@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThanks Tombong,For being on this side of the world, these up to the minute sports newsupdates are seldom to come by, especially on African sport happenings.I have been panning east to west on our satelite system, to see if I canfind anything from the European satelites in regards to this tornamentin Bokina Faso, but no luck. I have even tried the cable companies, whoI know can arrange to get this event. But their response a question ofinterest, marketability, and sponsors. Oh well, so much luck in that!!!Looking forward to these prompt updates, cause anything would help usthe Sports Fanatics in the US.Thanks alot.PeaceKing Solomon. TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> I will try to be providing a daily report on the results of the Africa Cup of> Nations currently taking place in Burkina Faso. The Tournament started on> Saturday, February 7th and results so far are:> Cameroon Vs Burkina Faso 1 - 0> South Africa Vs Angola 0 - 0> Namibia Vs Cote d'Ivoire 3 - 4> Guinea Vs Algeria 1 - 0> PEACE> Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 13:52:19 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: i31776@inet.uni2.dk, Subject: African Americans and US Policy Toward Africa (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.980209134723.27253B-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 11:00:49 -0500 (EST)Subject: African Americans and US Policy Toward AfricaDear Comrades and Colleagues,What is Brother Jesse doing in Kenya on behalf of the US government andClinton Administration? Please support the position of the BostonUniversal Rights Centre. Not only is brother Jesse being used, he isallowing himself to be used. What have we learned from our history asBlack folks in these United States?JACKSON BEING USED TO EXPLOIT BLACK RACE SAYS BOSTON UNIVERSAL RIGHTSCENTREThe Universal Human Rights Centre in Boston, USA has accused the ClintonAdministration of exploiting the black race by sending his special EnvoyforDemocratisation in Africa, the Rev Jesse Jackson to Africa. The Centresaidthe visit was a cheap attempt to exploit the black race and glorifytribalism.The Centre called on all Africans to reject the ploy and demand respect."asrational human beings capable of making, moral logical and ethicaldecisionswithout regard to race, religion, or national origin." The Centre said itwasangered by the Jackson visit which it described as a move to divertattentionfrom domestic woes and scandals."The use of the 'colour' of Africa-American politicians and celebritiestoinfluence political views in Africa while turning a blind eye to theplightof African victims of 'colour' languishing at the door-steps of Americaamounts to glorified tribalism, and a cheap exploitation of the black racefor further political agendas," said the Boston Rights Centre in astatementsent to various media in Kenya Sunday.JESSE JACKSON PLEADS FOR RECONCILIATION IN KENYAU.S. special envoy Jesse Jackson Sunday called on the Kenyan government tohalt tribal conflicts in which about 100 people have been killed andhundredsbrutally injured since January 11. He said it was debatable who startedtheviolence but it is up to President Daniel Moi to stop."The government must bring order back and stop the violence," he saidaftertouring three Nakuru hospitals to console victims of the ethnic violence.Kenyan President Daniel Moi should exert his influence immediately to stopbloodshed and tragedies which have also scared foreign investors away,notedJackson."It's healing time (Let) people live... one Kenya, one people!" Jacksonrepeatedly appealed to the crowd he addressed in Nakuru. All Kenyansshouldchoose reconcilitation rather than retaliation if they are to fightpovertyand build the country together.Jackson noted that the country's second multi-party general elections,despite its flaws and related disturbances," went through basically in ademocratic manner."------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 00:01:11 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Reply: Part 1Message-ID: < 34E00947.1C64@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Tosh!Thank you for taking the time despite business pressures to respond tomy post. I shall try to respond to the points you raised. However, yourremarks such as:> Your logic reasoning here is almost to cooked up for me to really be ab=le > to answer to here..and: => or whatever god damn coloretc. are not worth my response simply because I have respect not onlyfor myself and you but for the rest of the members on this list.Responding in kind would therefore display disrespect on my part.(NOTE: The sources quoted in this reply have been acknowlwdged but havenot been properly referenced due to the fact that some are internetdownloads which I have made some time ago and do not have their URLs andothers are photocopies from magazines which I also made earlier butwhich lack complete reference information.)To answer the issues you raised. First, you wrote:> You are actually misinterpreting me, what I am saying is that the gener=al> public did not know about the devestating effects from these types of> weapons.> Therefore there would not be any public pressure against using these ki=nd> of weapons.I do not agree with you here. Knowledge of the devastating effects ofsuch weapons led to the creation of laws long before WW2. Article XXIIISection A of the Convention with Respect to the Laws and Customs of Waron Land, Laws and Customs of War on Land (Hague, II) ratified by the USSenate on March 14th. 1902 states: "Besides the prohibitions provided byspecial Conventions, it is especially prohibited:a. To employ poison or poisoned arms;" (International Law on the Bombingof Civilians).On September 30, 1938, the League of Nations Assembly unanimously passeda resolution (Protection of Civilian Populations Against Bombing Fromthe Air in Case of War) which among other things gave the Bureau of theConference for the Reduction and Limitation of Armaments the job ofcoming up with an agreement concerning among other things chemicalweapons. The resolution states: "The Assembly ... II. Also takes theopportunity to reaffirm that the use of chemical or bacterial methods inthe conduct of war is contrary to international law, as recalled moreparticularly in the resolution of the General Commission of theConference for the Reduction and Limitation of Armaments of July 23rd1932, and the resolution of the Council of May 14th, 1938."(International Law on the Bombing of Civilians)There was of course knowledge of the devastation of weapons of massdestruction and public knowledge could not have been absent if thegovernments discussed and ratified these provisions in their individualcountries.Second, your wrote:> Based on this I would rather say that the reason why Japan was bombed => and not Europe was that by the time the bombs where dropped => the european "enemy" countries had surrendered and only Japan (Asia) wa=> left as the final war-frontier. =And> Your strong ideas of how the war stood really baffles me..> It might be "basically evident" for you today, but how can you be so su=re> about how they viewed it 50 years ago?> =Here too, I cannot but disagree. According to Mick Hume, "the firstAmerican discussion about possible targets for an atomic attack tookplace in May 1943, at a meeting of the high-powered Military PolicyCommittee. At that time, a year before the D-Day invasion and two yearsbefore VE-Day, Hitler=B4s Germany was still very much a player in the war==2EYet the committee=B4s automatic assumption was that Japan was the target.=General Grove=B4s summary of the meeting records how =B4[t]he point of us=of the first bomb was discussed and the general view appeared to be thatits best point of use would be on a Japanese fleet concentration in theHarbour of Truk. General Styer suggested Tokyo...=B4." (Hume, Mick (1995)="Hiroshima: the White Man=B4s Bomb" Living Marxism issue 81, July/August)=The decision to bomb Japan was therefore made when Germany was as much aforce in the war as Japan was. Hume further points out British primeminister Winston Churchill and US president Roosevelt, at a meeting inSeptember 1944, affirmed the targeting of Japan and there was no mentionin the official summary of the meeting of any possible use againstGermany.I further put it to you that Japan had offered to surrender before theatomic bombs were dropped. According to Dr. Leo Szilard, theHungarian-born physicist who helped to convince Roosevelt to launch theatomic bomb project, "all I knew at that time was that we had won thewar, that Japan had not the ghost of a chance of winning it and that shemust know this." He further said "my point is that violence would nothave been necessary if we had been willing to negotiate. After all,Japan was suing for peace." (Interview with Dr. Leo Szilard, "PresidentTruman Did Not Understand", US News and World Report, August 15, 1960,pp. 68-71) In an Asia Week (August 4, 1995) article, it was stated:"weeks before the Aug. 6 attack, Tokyo had already offered to talkpeace, but the Allies, keen to immediately dismantle the Japanese warmachine, would accept nothing less than an unconditionalsurrender....Since defenseless civilians had been, after muchsoul-searching, deemed to be morally acceptable targets, how they wereeventually dispatched - by nitro, napalm or nuclear fission - seemed atechnical point." Dr. Leo Szilard believes that even though Japan wouldnot have have unconditionally surrendered, if the US had offered Japanthe peace treaty it was offered after the bombs, a negotiated peacecould have been achieved.According to a report by the American government=B4s Strategic BombingSurvey, Japan was on the verge of surrender. The report states: "basedon a detailed investigation of all the facts and supported by thetestimony of surviving Japanese leaders involved, it is the Survey=B4sopinion that certainly prior to 31 December 1945, and in all probabilityprior to 1 November 1945, Japan would have surrendered even if theatomic bombs had not been dropped, even if Russia had not entered thewar, and even if no invasion had been planned or contemplated." (LivingMarxism issue 81, July/August 1995)According to Gar Alperovitz, US president Truman=B4s recently discovered=diary `leaves no doubt that Truman knew the war would end "a year soonernow" and without an invasion.=B4 (Nation, 10May 1993)To further put it you that the atomic bombing of Japan wasnotnecessary, a TIME Magazine (August 20, 1945) article gives adescription of the near collapse of the Japanese army. It lists amongothers that:a Japanese army of 900, 000 had been reduced by continued withdrawalssouth of the Great Wall in China, 150, 000 Japanese were cut off inIndo-China and Thailand by a probing finger of Chinese columns, 120, 000Japanese soldiers were counted dead in Burma with the disease-riddenremnants ready to surrender to Mountbatten, 300, 000 troops, scatteredthrough the islands of Indonesia and Melanesia and engaged by theAustralians, were just trying to live, 142, 000 troops were bypassed andwithering on the vine in the Philippines, Carolines etc.Third, you wrote:> Just to "comfort" you I could perhaps give you the statistics of how ma=ny => "ethnic european"(or even "arian" people..just a joke, DBU) were killed=by> their "fellow" Europeans and Americans?? =I respectfully decline your offer of "comfort" among other things on thefollowing grounds:1) I do not need you to comfort me.2) I am not a racist and would never in any circumstance take comfort inpeople, no matter what their colour, being killed. I believe in equaljustice for all peoples of the world including but not limited to whitepeople. What I am against is the notion of white supremacy.Fourth, you wrote:> Actually, I think the meaning was to drop three bombs, but b'cause of> clouds over one city they only dropped two...I think you are mixing your facts here. America developed only TWOatomic bombs during the war. The then American War Secretary, Stimson,in an article he wrote in Harper=B4s Magazine after Hiroshima, says thatit was impossible to demonstrate the atomic bombs because the US hadonly two and if they had demonstrated them and failed, they would havelost face. (US News & World Report, August 15, 1960) I think that whatyou have confused is that when bad weather made it impossible for MajorCharles W. Sweeney to hit his primary target, he had only enough gas tohit Nagasaki, his second-choice target. (TIME Magazine, August 20, 1945)It was thus just because of bad luck that Nagasaki was hit. The originaltargets for the atomic bombs were: Kyoto, Hiroshima, Yokohama, KokuraArsenal and Niigata with the first four being the first choices(declassified minutes of the second meeting of the Target Committee, LosAlamos, May 10-11, 1945).Fifth, on my assertion that the decision to drop the bombs on Japan wasmotivated by racist tendencies you replied:> Simply because when they dropped the bombs on Japan, Berlin was roaming=> with allied and russian troops..how's that for logic...:-)> =I do not buy that "logic". In a letter justifying his decision to bombthe Japanese cities on 11 August 1945, US president Harry S. Trumanwrote: "the only language [the Japanese] seem to understand is the onewe have been using to bombard them. When you have to deal with a beastyou have to treat him as a beast. It is most regrettable butnevertheless true". (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995) Intrying to understand the racist tendencies behind the bombing of Japan,one has to take into consideration the threat Japan represented to theidea of white supremacy in Asia. Japan=B4s victory over Russia in 1905made it a force to be reckoned with on the world stage. This plus thevictories that Japan achieved against the Americans, British, French andDutch between 1941 and 1943. The loss of prestige plus potential lossof colonies that this represented prompted Antony Eden, who was to laterbecome a Tory foreign secretary and prime minister, to emphasise theimportance of "effectively asserting white-race superiority in the FarEast." (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995) A top Britishofficial in China, Sir Frederick Maze, described the conflict as "notmerely Japan against Great Britain" but also "the Orient against theOccident- the Yellow race against the White race:" (Living Marxism issue81, July/August 1995) =Many of the Western leaders so believed in the sub-human nature of theJapanese that they believed that Japan wouldn=B4t dare to fight the white=powers. The British commander-in-chief of the Far East, peering intoJapanese-occupied China from Hong Kong in 1940 described seeing "varioussub-human species dressed in dirty grey uniform, which I was informedwere Japanese soldiers... I cannot believe they would form anintelligent fighting force". (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995)Now tell me Torstein if there wasn=B4t the hint of racism in dropping the=atomic bombs on Japan. You see, Japan posed a threat not onlymilitarily. It also posed a political challenge to white power thatcould release Asian nationalism. As a result the Western powers were"fighting a race war, in which the enemy had to be not just contained,but crushed if the white powers were to maintain any authority in Asia."(Living Marxism issue 81, July/August 1995) As Churchill bluntly put it,Asian people were "dirty baboos" and "chinks" in need of a goodthrashing with the "sjambok". (Living Marxism issue 81, July/August1995)I=B4ll stop here now because it is getting late and I have to go to worktomorrow. I=B4ll send the continuation in part 2 around Thursday/Fridaybecause I=B4ll be very busy tomorrow and Wednesday. Until then, have agood evening. Thanks.Buharry.------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 18:26:26 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: African Cup of Nations' ResultsMessage-ID: < 3674015.34df90a5@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitThe results today are:Dem. Rep. of Congo(Zaire) Vs Togo 2 - 1Ghana Vs Tunis 2 - 0Zambia Vs Morocco 1 - 1PeaceTombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 18:57:05 -0500From: "William Roberts" < wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: African Cup of Nations' Results -ReplyMessage-ID: < s4df51ab.083@osprey.smcm.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Disposition: inlineHi Tombong -Just a quick note from your friend at St. Mary's College of Maryland. I =have a copy of *Tubabs Under the Baobab* written by the students who went =to Gambia in the summer of 1996 for you. Please let me know where to send =it.Best Regards,Bill Roberts, assistant professor of AnthropologySt. Mary's College of Maryland>>> < TSaidy1050@aol.com > 02/09/98 06:26pm >>>The results today are:Dem. Rep. of Congo(Zaire) Vs Togo 2 - 1Ghana Vs Tunis 2 - 0Zambia Vs Morocco 1 - 1PeaceTombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 20:08:24 -0800From: "Morro krubally" < jamba@cyberramp.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTMessage-ID: < 199802100227.UAA00740@mailhost.cyberramp.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Sall:I wholeheartedly concur with your views on the closure of the radiostation. If the closure stemmed from political motives, we are headed inthe wrong direction. Attempts on the part of the government to censor themedia is the complete antithesis of what they professed to want to createin the Gambia; a just society.On the other hand, in all fairness if the closure is due to the reasonsstated by Mr. Saidy, I must say it was irresponsible on the part of thestation.Whatever the case may be, I hope they find a solution to the problem.The station provides an alternate listening choice for large group oflisteners. Any delays to resume operation will be a grave disappointment toa large number of listeners.Morro Krubally----------> From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT> Date: Sunday, February 08, 1998 6:08 PM> I totally agree with with what Amadou said. I think nothing should bedone> to restrict the freedom of expression. At this stage in our history, the> spaces for free inquiry and expression should be increased, not> restricted. If it is suspected that there has been abuse of that freedom,the correct thing to do is to investigate and take the matter to> before the courts. The quality of a government is guaged partly in theway> it relates with people holding different views. High-handed methodsshould> be a thing of the past that we do should not even want to remember.> Thanks, Tombong, for posting this information to the list. But I,> personally, am not interested in the family connections between the> spouse of Mr Jobarteh and Baboucar Gueye: that is> simply not the issue.> With all best wishes,> Ebrima Sall.> On Sun, 8 Feb 1998, A. Scattred Janneh wrote:> > TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> > >> > > Gambia-l,> > >> > > The Department of State for Works, Communication and Information hasclosed> > > Citizen FM, one of the five private radio stations in The Gambia. Itis closed> > > for the following reasons:> > >> > > 1. Failure to pay taxes> > > 2. Failure to pay social security deductions for his employees> > > 3. Failure to pay 1997 license fee> > > 4. Failure to register the radio station with the registrar ofcompanies> > > (Attorney Generals Chamber - Justice Department)> > > 5. For announcing an unconfirmed story notifying the public about ashake-up> > > in National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a story with national security> > > implications.> > >> > > Citizen FM was closed on Friday, following the arrest and detentionof Mr.> > > Baboucar Gaye, the propriety and Ebrima Sillah, News Editor onThursday,> > > February 5th, 1998. They were arrested following a news report ontheir 'News> > > at 10', claiming that a director at the NIA, Lamin Jobarteh, has beensacked> > > from the agency in connection with alleged 'counterfeit scandal'amounting to> > > about D26, 000 (bribery). They are still in detention and may be theywill be> > > released tomorrow after securing a bail.> > >> > > Mr. Jobarteh has actually been dismissed from the service and theinteresting> > > thing is that he is married to Baboucar Gaye's younger sister.> > >> > > You will be updated on further development on this case. I will postthe full> > > press release as soon as i lay my hands on it.> > >> > > PEACE> > >> > > Tombong Saidy> >> >> > Tombong:> >> > "Enquiring minds want to know:"> > (1) why Mr. Jobarteh was fired> > (2) why the government waited until the NIA story to shut down the> > radio station if it has not been in compliance with tax laws for> > quite a while> > (3) why the government took such drastic measures (arresting Mr. Gaye> > and his News Editor) and shutting the radio station.> >> > I believe the action is a significant setback for press freedom andfree> > expression in The Gambia. If nothing else, the arrests will have a> > further chilling effect on the independent media. Recall the excerpt I> > sent to the list from the US State Department which stated that the> > official media is largely a propaganda tool of the government? If> > that's the case, this new development would worsen the situation.> >> > Salaam!> > Amadou SJ> >------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 22:11:06 ESTFrom: BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTMessage-ID: < 694521f7.34dfc54c@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitBrother Morro:That was a point well made, and borrowing Bass' trademark - "Keep Up The GoodWork Down There!!!!"PeaceAwa Sey********************************************************************************************In a message dated 98-02-09, Morro wrote:< From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT> Date: Sunday, February 08, 1998 6:08 PM> I totally agree with with what Amadou said. I think nothing should bedone> to restrict the freedom of expression. At this stage in our history, the> spaces for free inquiry and expression should be increased, not> restricted. If it is suspected that there has been abuse of that freedom,the correct thing to do is to investigate and take the matter to> before the courts. The quality of a government is guaged partly in theway> it relates with people holding different views. High-handed methodsshould> be a thing of the past that we do should not even want to remember.> Thanks, Tombong, for posting this information to the list. But I,> personally, am not interested in the family connections between the> spouse of Mr Jobarteh and Baboucar Gueye: that is> simply not the issue.> With all best wishes,> Ebrima Sall.> On Sun, 8 Feb 1998, A. Scattred Janneh wrote:> > TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> > >> > > Gambia-l,> > >> > > The Department of State for Works, Communication and Information hasclosed> > > Citizen FM, one of the five private radio stations in The Gambia. Itis closed> > > for the following reasons:> > >> > > 1. Failure to pay taxes> > > 2. Failure to pay social security deductions for his employees> > > 3. Failure to pay 1997 license fee> > > 4. Failure to register the radio station with the registrar ofcompanies> > > (Attorney Generals Chamber - Justice Department)> > > 5. For announcing an unconfirmed story notifying the public about ashake-up> > > in National Intelligence Agency (NIA), a story with national security> > > implications.> > >> > > Citizen FM was closed on Friday, following the arrest and detentionof Mr.> > > Baboucar Gaye, the propriety and Ebrima Sillah, News Editor onThursday,> > > February 5th, 1998. They were arrested following a news report ontheir 'News> > > at 10', claiming that a director at the NIA, Lamin Jobarteh, has beensacked> > > from the agency in connection with alleged 'counterfeit scandal'amounting to> > > about D26, 000 (bribery). They are still in detention and may be theywill be> > > released tomorrow after securing a bail.> > >> > > Mr. Jobarteh has actually been dismissed from the service and theinteresting> > > thing is that he is married to Baboucar Gaye's younger sister.> > >> > > You will be updated on further development on this case. I will postthe full> > > press release as soon as i lay my hands on it.> > >> > > PEACE> > >> > > Tombong Saidy> >> >> > Tombong:> >> > "Enquiring minds want to know:"> > (1) why Mr. Jobarteh was fired> > (2) why the government waited until the NIA story to shut down the> > radio station if it has not been in compliance with tax laws for> > quite a while> > (3) why the government took such drastic measures (arresting Mr. Gaye> > and his News Editor) and shutting the radio station.> >> > I believe the action is a significant setback for press freedom andfree> > expression in The Gambia. If nothing else, the arrests will have a> > further chilling effect on the independent media. Recall the excerpt I> > sent to the list from the US State Department which stated that the> > official media is largely a propaganda tool of the government? If> > that's the case, this new development would worsen the situation.> >> > Salaam!> > Amadou SJ> > Momodou





Denmark

10500 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 17:22:18

----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

Return-Path: <

Received: from relay02a.mail.aol.com (relay02a.mail.aol.com [172.31.160.2])

by air04a.mail.aol.com (v38.1) with SMTP; Mon, 09 Feb 1998 21:29:18 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.1])

by relay02a.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

with ESMTP id VAA14261;

Mon, 9 Feb 1998 21:28:02 -0500 (EST)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP

id SAA18487; Mon, 9 Feb 1998 18:27:53 -0800

Received: from mxu2.u.washington.edu (mxu2.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.9])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP

id SAA21254 for <

18:27:24 -0800

Received: from mailhost.cyberramp.net (

[207.158.64.11])

by mxu2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTP

id SAA13282 for <

-0800

Received: from hpcustomer (dal-tsa7-7.cyberramp.net [207.158.98.7])

by mailhost.cyberramp.net (8.8.7/8.8.7/oak-0209-1327-NR-RBL5) with ESMTP id

UAA00740

for <

Message-Id: <

Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 20:08:24 -0800

R >>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 22:41:51 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: African Americans and US Policy Toward Africa (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Thank you Mr.Sall for the information. You seem to be a very smart and

reasonable person, and I am sure you will agree that the position of the

Boston Centre is an extremist, out of character, baseless and unfounded view.



Sir, what only puzzle me is why would you even waste your time to think that

this view deserve to be heard, and don't get me wrong,every position can be

fair game as long as it is atleast within the realm of constructiveness. Jesse

Jackson, to be used by the Clinton Administration to exploit

Africa............This is a riduculous statement.



Musa Jeng



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 23:11:54 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



If the freedom and livelihood of the detained proprietor and news editor of

Citizen FM were not at stake, I would probably not have acknowledged the

ridiculous justifications for their summary arrest.



What exactly is the legal basis of government-sanctioned summary detention

for libel?



- Francis







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 23:54:25 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Thanks again for the information about the hot issue between Citizen FM and

the Government. Time is rather scarce but I can't help to throw in a word or

two. My daughter told me not to trust most Gambians over thirty years old. It

would be unfair to judge you, bit I am trying to reconcile the Tombong of the

early eighties and the one that sometimes sound like someone playing survival

politics. As a media person, one would have expected you to be on the same

fense with Baboucarr. Close down for not paying taxes, and you for a moment

think anyone would belive that.



Musa



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 01:17:58 -0800

From: Anna Secka <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Condolences

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello All,

I would like to thank everyone for being supportive at a time like

this. It was indeed a shock for all the family and most of their peers.

It is hard for people to accept the loss of a loved one in

their prime. Nevertheless, it is Allah's rule so we cannot do anything

about it but pray for them. Once again, thanks a lot for all the

support.



-----

Anna Secka

secka@cse.bridgeport.edu



* Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.

-- Salvor Hardin



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 03:52:34 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Musa,



Your daughter might be right and you should start by trying to reconciling

yourself first. Why not try to reconcile the Musa Jeng of Mr. Faal's days at

Kaur from Musa Jeng of today.



You better go back to my posting and read it carefully before assuming on

which side I am. I reported what happened, and not stating an opinion on the

matter.



PEACE



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 08:04:05 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: African Cup of Nations' Results

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

via Commit





King Solomon



You earlier wrote:



> I have been panning east to west on our satelite system, to see if I can

> find anything from the European satelites in regards to this tornament

> in Bokina Faso, but no luck. I have even tried the cable companies, who

> I know can arrange to get this event. But their response a question of

> interest, marketability, and sponsors.



Oh dear, sorry about that. What a world we live in with little regard for

events other than War in this part of the world!!



You can try CFI - Canal France International. Your chances of viewing the

events with them throughout are high. Otherwise some of us here like

Tombong Saidy may have to fill you on the events as they unfold.



Regards

Archi





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 13:43:05 +0100

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Africa: Regional Executives Statement

Message-ID: <



---forwarded mail START---

From:

To:

Date: 09/02/98 15:04

Subject: Africa: Regional Executives Statement

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Africa: Regional Executives Statement

Date distributed (ymd): 980209

Document reposted by APIC



+++++++++++++++++++++Document Profile+++++++++++++++++++++



Region: Continent-Wide

Issue Areas: +economy/development+ +security/peace+

Summary Contents:

This posting contains the text of the Joint Statement made by

the Chief Executives of the Organisation for African Unity,

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, and African

Development Bank at the end of their meeting in Abidjan, Cote

D'Ivoire, on 23 January 1998.



+++++++++++++++++end profile++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



JOINT STATEMENT

OF THE CHIEF EXECUTIVES OF THE OAU, ECA AND ADB



Introduction



1. We, the Chief Executives of the Organization of African

Unity (OAU), the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), and

the African Development Bank (ADB), met in Abidjan, Cote

d'Ivoire on 23 January, 1998, for our 8th Consultative

Meeting. We set out below our views on recent developments in

the region, and also indicate the measures we believe our

countries should consider to assure the economic and social

development of the people of Africa in peace and stability.



Political Developments



2. In reviewing the political, social, and economic progress

in the region in the last few years, we note, with

satisfaction, the strong commitment to political stability,

pluralism, and democracy by an increasing number of countries.

Nonetheless, we are concerned by the continued instability and

conflict in some of our countries and their cost in human and

material terms, as well as their adverse impact on economic

and social progress. We are, however, heartened by the efforts

being made by African leaders to take action to find African

solutions to the various conflicts in the region. We are also

greatly encouraged by the role that the institutions of civil

society are playing.



3. We wish, in this connection, to underscore the need to take

measures to avoid the recurrence of conflicts, provide

humanitarian assistance, and mobilize resources for

post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation. This is, in

particular, the case with the Great Lakes Region. We wish to

emphasize here the importance of adequate support by the

international donor community to help this region, as well as

other regions emerging from periods of severe strife and

conflict. With a view to coordinating our efforts, and

bringing to the attention of the international community the

need for action in this area, we have decided to establish a

committee to recommend practical measures for our

consideration.



4. Sustaining the political, economic, and social progress

that our countries have made calls for promoting the practice

of good governance. We are, in this respect, encouraged by the

increasing commitment in the region to this goal. We,

nonetheless, urge our countries to continue to promote good

governance, uphold the rule of law, and fight the scourge of

corruption, as an integral part of their efforts to promote

socio-economic progress in the continent.



Economic and Social Trends



5. We are pleased to note that, in comparison to the first

half of this decade, the economic performance of a large

number of African countries has, in the past few years, been

quite encouraging. While in part underpinned by a favourable

external environment, the progress being made is, nonetheless,

mainly a reflection of the major economic reforms undertaken

by a large number of countries. We urge our countries to

deepen and sustain these reforms, as difficult as they

sometimes are.



6. We also urge our countries to pursue policies to accelerate

economic growth, as this is essential to improve the social

conditions of the large number of Africans who live in

absolute poverty. In this regard, our countries will also need

to create an environment conducive to private sector

development, as well as for attracting foreign capital flows,

which still account for less than two percent of global flows.



7. An issue of great concern to our three institutions is the

external debt of African countries, which is hampering their

growth. This is estimated to have reached $315 billion in

1997, with the debt service of countries accounting, on

average, for a quarter of export earnings. We are encouraged

by the start in the implementation of various debt-reduction

initiatives, including the Highly Indebted Poor Countries'

Initiative (HIPC) -- a joint initiative of the Bretton Woods

Institutions, the African Development Bank (ADB), and

bilateral donors -- as well as the Special Financing Mechanism

(SFM) of the ADB. Nonetheless, we urge the international

community to adopt a more flexible stance, and to consider

additional initiatives, as well as ensure that adequate

resources are made available to resolve the debt problem of

African countries.



8. With respect to regional co-operation and integration, we

note the encouraging steps recently taken by countries and

sub-regions. Nonetheless, much needs to be done to make this

goal a reality. Accordingly, we have renewed our commitment to

jointly work together to assist our countries in the

rationalization of the activities of Regional Economic

Communities (RECs), the harmonization of policies at the

regional level, the mobilization of resource for regional

integration, and the promotion of a greater role for the

private sector. We have also decided to establish a joint

working group to coordinate the activities of the three

institutions in this area.



9. And in the light of the important role of air transport

(and the transport and telecommunication infrastructures in

general) to regional integration efforts, we have agreed to

sensitize our governments on the importance of taking various

measures to bring about a reform of the industry and to

develop safe, accessible and affordable air service. There is

also a need to gradually liberalize traffic rights within

Africa and to promote cooperation in the air transport

industry. With a view to achieving this goal and mobilizing

the requisite resources, we have agreed to work closely with

other concerned regional and international organizations.



10. While urging our countries to pursue domestic economic

policies conducive to rapid economic growth and poverty

alleviation, we wish to stress the continuing important role

of external concessional resources. We thus urge the

international donor community to continue to provide adequate

replenishment to such funds as the African Development Fund

(ADF), the International Development Association (IDA), and

the Enhanced Structural Adjustment Facility (ESAF). And,

cognizant of the need to ensure that African countries have

adequate access to existing resources, such as the European

Development Fund (EDF) under the Lome Convention and the

Global Environmental Facility (GEF), we have agreed that our

three institutions will cooperate to provide the requisite

technical assistance, as well as initiate capacity-building

measures, to enhance the negotiating capability of African

countries.



11. We are encouraged by the increasing interest shown in the

development of Africa as reflected in such initiatives as the

System-Wide Special Initiative for Africa of the United

Nations as well as those of the OECD countries. In this

context, we note that Africa's developmental needs will be

discussed at the second Tokyo International Conference on

African Development (TICAD II). We expect the Conference to be

open to all African countries and to take up a number of

important issues relating to the development prospects of the

region. We have also agreed that our three institutions will

undertake preparatory work in four important areas, namely,

the continued availability of concessional resources to

African countries, international market access for African

goods and products, private sector participation in

infrastructural development, and conflict management, peace,

and development.



Joint Secretariat



12. To enhance coordination and a better exchange of

information between our three institutions, we have agreed to

strengthen our Joint Secretariat. In addition, we have agreed

to deepen our working relations by setting up working groups,

by encouraging contacts between our various organizational

units, and promoting co-operation at the expert level.



13. In conclusion, we reaffirm our commitment to develop

further a common approach, as well as deepen our collaborative

efforts, to assist our countries meet better the challenges of

economic and social development.



Signed:



- Salim A. Salim, Secretary General, OAU

- K.Y. Amoako, UN Under-Secretary General and Executive

Secretary, ECA

- Omar Kabbaj, President, African Development Bank



Abidjan 23 January 1998



For more information, please contact:



Peter K.A. da Costa, Senior Communication Adviser

UN Economic Commission for Africa

P.O. Box 3001 (official) or 3005 (personal)

Addis Ababa Ethiopia

Tel: +251-1-51 58 26 (direct) or: +251-1-51 72 00 ext. 35486

Fax: +251-1-51-22-33

E-Mail:

@un.org

Web:



************************************************************

This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the

Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational

affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary

objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States

around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by

concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant

information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and

individuals.



Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail

message):

Policy Electronic Distribution List);

(about APIC);

previously distributed, as well as the auto-response

information files, are also available on the Web at:

http://www.africapolicy.org



To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to

For more information about material cited

from another source please contact directly the source

mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.



For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,

110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:

202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail:

************************************************************

---forwarded mail END---













--- OffRoad 1.9v registered to Momodou Camara









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 15:10:36 +0100

From: "Housainou Taal" <

To:

Subject: Africa/Economy. Asia, Europe and Africa's CFA Franc. 2 Feb 98

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii









List Manager,

Please forward for info. only. Housainou.

---------------------- Forwarded by Housainou Taal/OD/WFP on 10-02-98 15:07

---------------------------



From:



To:

cc:

Subject:







AFRICA/ECONOMY - CFA ZONE



Asia, Europe and Africa's CFA Franc [FEATURE ARTICLE]

01:08 a.m. Feb 02, 1998 Eastern



By Alan Raybould



ABIDJAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The dramatic falls in Asian currencies have

added a new twist to the debate over the future of Africa's CFA franc

after the likely demise of the French franc to which it is linked.



The CFA franc is used by 14 African states, former French colonies for

the most part and competitors of southeast Asian countries in markets

such as cocoa, coffee, timber and palmoil.



The finance minister of Ivory Coast -- the world's biggest cocoa

producer -- said in January that Europe's move to a single currency

would not affect the CFA franc, which would be fixed against the euro at

a rate ``mechanically'' derived from its current fixed parity of 100 per

French franc.



However, N'Goran Niamien added: ``What's happening in Asia concerns us

to the highest degree.''



Other observers recognise the new factor in the equation.



``The Asian crisis is going to pose a problem of competitiveness for our

economies, and that's where the real debate on any adjustment of the CFA

franc in the context of the euro will be situated,'' said Michel

Abrogoua, manager of the new West Africa Growth Fund which is committed

to the Franc Zone.



The CFA franc is used by Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory

Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo in West Africa, and Cameroon,

Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon in

Central Africa.



The Comoros Islands also belong to the Franc Zone but do not use the CFA

franc.



AN AFRICAN HARD CURRENCY -- IN THEORY



The French Treasury guarantees to exchange the CFA franc for French

francs, making it -- in theory -- a rare African hard currency.



Its parity went unchanged for 45 years until 1994 at 50 to one French

franc, a source of stability for the mostly French firms that did

business in the Zone.



But by the 1980s, low commodity prices and high external debt burdens

had brought stagnation into the Franc Zone, and that stability was no

longer such a virtue for countries that needed to diversify their

exports and their trading partners.



The African countries were forced to swallow a devaluation by the World

Bank, International Monetary Fund and France, whose about-turn was seen

as a betrayal in Africa.



Rumours are rife in the Zone that the advent of the euro could be the

occasion for another parity adjustment.



Bankers in Africa say some businesses are switching funds into French

francs as a precaution, and the central banks of the Zone -- the BCEAO

in West Africa, the BEAC in Central Africa and the Bank of France -- are

tightening the screws.



It has become increasingly difficult to get even small amounts of French

francs in exchange for CFA francs in Ivory Coast's commercial capital,

Abidjan. Sometimes banks demand a flight ticket to Paris as proof the

need is ``genuine.''



``The BCEAO is supposed to change CFA into French francs on demand, but

it says there aren't any, come back in a month. It's a deliberate policy

on the part of the Bank,'' the treasurer of one Abidjan bank said.



In fact, full convertibility of the CFA franc was never really

established after it was halted in 1993 to stop capital flight when

devaluation began to look inevitable.



THEORY DIFFERS FROM PRACTICE



Alain Le Noir, who heads a club of francophone African bank chiefs, said

this made a nonsense of the Franc Zone edifice.



``Recently, a French consultant, paid in CFA francs for work done in

Ivory Coast, was unable to exchange his CFA francs for French francs,

not only at the best banks in France, but more seriously at the Bank of

France itself,'' he said.



The crunch may come at the beginning of May, when European countries

meet to decide which of them will be eligible to join European economic

and monetary union (EMU) in 1999, and to set bilateral exchange rates as

a basis for their euro parities.



Some European countries are unhappy about the CFA franc being attached

to their new currency, but French ministers and officials have travelled

to Africa to promise that both the link and value of the CFA franc will

be assured when the euro comes.



HOW MUCH LONGER WILL SYSTEM LAST?



However, one African financier, with experience of both the private

sector and the multilateral agencies, doubted the system would stay as

it is for very much longer.



``The French Treasury's guarantee might be given for now, but I don't

think the French are going to accept this situation over the medium

term, because they don't have the means,'' he said.



``What you might see, as a kind of half-way solution, is a link with the

euro but with a margin of manoeuvre, so the CFA franc will no longer be

tied into a too rigid system.''



The two parts of the Zone may even split in two -- officials in West

Africa, moving fast towards economic union, increasingly qualify their

support for the CFA franc rate to their own area.



But in the meantime Antoine Pouillieute, head of French development

agency Caisse Francaise de Developpement, dismisses rumours of

devaluation in either region linked to the advent of the euro as

``flights of fancy.''



``The economies of the Franc Zone, whether in Central or West Africa,

are going in the right direction,'' he said in Cameroon in January.

``The rate...poses no problem of competitivity in the zone. Technically,

unlike in 1994, there is no economic reason to justify a devaluation.''



($ - 600 CFA francs)



Copyright 1998 Reuters Limited











------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 15:34:21 +0100

From: "Housainou Taal" <

To:

Subject: France Revises African Relationship. WashPost. 6 Feb 98

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii









List Manager,

Please forward to members for info. only. Housainou.

---------------------- Forwarded by Housainou Taal/OD/WFP on 10-02-98 15:27

---------------------------





Housainou Taal

10-02-98 15:08



To:

cc:

Subject: France Revises African Relationship. WashPost. 6 Feb 98



List manager,

Please forward for infor only. Housainou

---------------------- Forwarded by Housainou Taal/OD/WFP on 10-02-98 15:05

---------------------------



From:



To:

cc:

Subject:







FRENCH FOREIGN POLICY/AFRICA 30 January - 6 February 1998



1. France Revises African Relationship. Washington Post. 6 Feb 98

2. France overhauls aid policy for developing nations. Reuters. 4 Feb

98 [adds different details]

3. Abidjan asks France to clarify African cooperation programme. AFP.

30 Jan 98



****************************************



1. France Revises African Relationship



Reform Plan Abolishes Ministry, Separate Policy for Former Colonies



By Charles Trueheart

Washington Post Foreign Service

Friday, February 6, 1998; Page A40



PARIS, Feb. 5?The government of Prime Minister Lionel Jospin today

outlined a potentially far-reaching reform of France's relationship with

its African "back yard," a sphere of influence dating from the colonial

era that once guaranteed France the support of a major bloc of African

votes at the United Nations.



Since the French colonial empire in Africa gave way to independence

nearly 40 years ago, France has maintained close ties to most of its

former colonies through a de facto ministry for African affairs known as

the Ministry for Cooperation, a powerful agency virtually independent of

the rest of France's diplomatic apparatus.



Over the years, French leaders, beginning with President Charles de

Gaulle in the 1960s, have yearned to drive a stake through the heart of

the Cooperation Ministry. But they have always surrendered to pressures

from the bureaucracy and its constituency -- African leaders who saw the

ministry as their special conduit to political influence and foreign

aid.



The new reform plan reflects France's continuing retrenchment in Africa

as the United States becomes more active there and Paris's desire to

forge economic relationships in English-speaking African countries,

notably South Africa. It represents a new phase in France's efforts to

break out of almost four decades of quasi-colonialism and another step

in the rejiggering of global relationships in the post-Cold War era.



Jospin's eight-month-old Socialist government from the beginning has

signaled its desire to break with past policy toward Africa.



France's military presence on the continent is being cut by one-fourth,

and this month it will participate with the United States and Britain in

training French-speaking African soldiers for peacekeeping operations on

the continent -- a tacit relinquishment of France's exclusive military

domain that would have been unthinkable even five years ago.



Thus far, Jospin's government has worked effectively on the African

dossier with President Jacques Chirac, whose Gaullist party was defeated

in legislative elections last year. Although he swore three years ago on

a visit to Benin that the cherished Cooperation Ministry would exist as

long as he was president, Chirac gave his blessing to the Jospin plan.



The machinery of the reform is bureaucratic: The Cooperation Ministry

will be absorbed into the Foreign Ministry, where, at least in theory,

Africa will be a world region like any other. Charles Josselin, the

incumbent cooperation minister, said France will cease to have a

separate foreign policy for French-speaking African countries.



When the reforms are refined and put in place later this year, Josselin

will become a junior minister under Foreign Minister Hubert Vedrine. But

he will keep a place at the cabinet table to reassure African leaders

who fear they will lose their clout and privileged access.



Such are the sensitivities regarding this move that every official

effort has been made to stress that France is not abandoning its special

friends. Because of its high levels of poverty, French-speaking Africa

will continue to constitute a "priority zone of solidarity" for French

development assistance, officials said today.



"No one will lose," Vedrine said at a news conference.



At stake for developing countries is French foreign aid that amounts to

almost $8 billion a year -- on a per capita basis, more than three times

the U.S. foreign aid budget. About two-thirds of it goes to African

countries.



The change also will enable France to act in concert with other donor

nations and organizations, such as the United Nations, the European

Union, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. France's aid

to African nations and others in Asia and the Caribbean has been heavily

redirected in recent years through those organizations, limiting its

direct largess to favored countries.



French officials today spoke of "coherence" as the objective of the

reform, but the relationship between France and Africa will continue to

operate at several levels.



In addition to the newly reconstituted Foreign Ministry, rival centers

of power remain at the presidential palace, which has long regarded

Africa as a special preserve, and at the Finance Ministry, whose power

over foreign aid funds has been enhanced under the new scheme.



? Copyright 1998 The Washington Post Company

____________________________________________



Some added details:



2. France overhauls aid policy for developing nations



By Francois Raitberger



PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - France announced a major overhaul on Wednesday

of aid to developing countries that reflected world economic changes and

a new approach towards its former colonies.



Socialist Prime Minister Lionel Jospin said development aid would remain

focused on Africa and would not shrink, but would be "concentrated on

those countries which most need it".



State aid units, which have often carried out their work shrouded in

secrecy as France clung to a fading aura as an African post-colonial

superpower, will be merged under the foreign ministry into "a large

diplomatic body" to make them more open and efficient.



"Africa has moved. Despite historical handicaps, and such scourges as

AIDS, it now has higher economic growth rates and stronger aspirations

to democracy," Jospin told the National Assembly.



"We had to take this evolution into account," he said.



The reform, announced at a cabinet meeting, is part of wider plans by

Jospin's seven-month-old government to review relations with Africa,

including almost halving French troops which have often acted as

kingmakers there.



The State Secretariat for Cooperation, which has sometimes been dubbed

"ministry of the colonies", will be turned into a ministry under the

direct authority of Foreign Minister Hubert Vedrine, with a single

budget for both.



Under plans approved on Wednesday in a cabinet meeting chaired by

President Jacques Chirac, a committee grouping representatives of nine

ministries will aportion aid under finance ministry control.



It will define which countries qualify as members of a "Priority

Solidarity Zone" which will get the bulk of the aid, set to remain at a

total 38 billion francs ($6.3 billion) or 0.45 percent of gross domestic

product.



Jospin said the zone would include all the countries which are now

members of France's Aid and Cooperation Fund -- most of France's former

African colonies, some of the continent's other poorest states as well

as Haiti and Cambodia.



But membership could change in the future as economic conditions evolve.



Government officials said cooperation had to adapt to recent economic

changes, which left some poor countries dependent on foreign state aid

while others could rely more on private investment.



Conservative Gaullist Jacques Baumel, head of the National Assembly

Defence Committee, launched a blistering attack on the reform as

spelling the end of France's traditional links with Africa "at a time

when some countries make no mystery of their determination to edge us

out".



France has suffered recent setbacks in Africa as it backed the

overthrown Hutu government blamed for the genocide in Rwanda, and its

ally, Mobutu Sese Seko, was ousted in Zaire by the Rwanda-backed rebels

of President Laurent Kabila.



"(The reform) will weaken the exceptionally close links between the

continent and our nation by drowning French aid to Africa into the funds

we grant to all kinds of countries in the world," Baumel said.



He said that scrapping the State Secretariat for Cooperation was "a bad

blow to an essential part of Gaullist policy" towards Africa.



Under a practice set under the late president Charles de Gaulle,

France's African policy was often conducted in discreet deals made with

African presidents by secretive French presidential envoys.



Jospin said defence accords with African countries would remain in the

hands of the French defence council that groups the president, the prime

minister and the foreign and defence ministers. France announced last

July it would cut troops in Africa by 40 percent to 5,000 from 8,350.



Copyright (c) 1998 Reuters

Received by NewsEDGE/LAN: 04-02-98 17:31 gmt+2

____________________________________________



3. Abidjan asks France to clarify African cooperation programme



by Adnane Zaka



ABIDJAN, Jan 30 (AFP) - Ivory Coast, once one of France's leading

political and economic partners in Africa, took advantage Friday of a

visit by French junior cooperation minister Charles Josselin to ask for

details of planned reforms.



The French secretary of state for cooperation had talks in the economic

capital Abidjan with Ivorian Minister of Foreign Affairs Amara Essy, who

later said he had asked for clarification of the reforms due early in

February.



The French plan, which has been delayed on several occasions, notably

provides for the merger of the cooperation ministry, considered by many

French-speaking countries as "the African ministry", into the foreign

ministry.



Without going much further, Essy said of he had been told: "It is what

we had expected."



"France is a sovereign country and it is up to us to see where our own

interests lie," Essy added, stressing that "there is no problem between

Ivory Coast and France."



Francophone African leaders of former colonies have shown fears that the

extension by the Socialist Party government in Paris of the foreign

ministry's activities, henceforth expected to deal with nations of the

continent as equal partners, would leave them high and dry and end

long-standing "special relations" with Africa,



On general politics, Essy said he and Josselin had discussed

developments across the continent, notably in the ethnically troubled

Great Lakes region, where Rwanda and Burundi are swept by conflcit

between the mainly Tutsi armies and extremist Hutu rebels, and the

English-speaking countries of Liberia and Sierra Leone, in which Ivory

Coast has major regional interests.



Liberia is emerging from a brutal civil war and Sierra Leone is

currently run by a military junta allied to former rebels, who have

promised to restore power to elected civilian authorities next April.

Fighting continues in Sierra Leone, whose economy has been savaged by

the conflict.



Josselin, who arrived in Abidjan on Thursday evening, was also received

by Ivorian President Henri Konan Bedie and took part in a meeting of a

steering committee on the "Franc Zone initiative for investment" at the

Ivorian headquarters of the Central Bank of West African States.



The Franc Zone groups African nations whose CFA currency is pegged to

the French franc.



Josselin stated that "investment remains insufficient in the zone" in

spite of the 50 percent devaluation of the CFA franc in January 1994,

which took the rate to 100 CFA for one French franc, and regardless of

"numerous and important institutional reforms in the past five years".



The French minister blamed the investment shortfall mainly on a lack of

communication. He proposed to provide "the necessary technical means in

coming months to launch a promotion campaign: the opening of an Internet

web-site, the production of an investment guide and market atlas and a

major campaign in the media and in the marketing network."



"If Africa wants to avoid being sidelined by the modernisation of trade

and exchange, it must give itself modern and dynamic means of

communication," he said.



On Friday night, Brosselin is due to go to an "Africities 98"

exhibition, part of a series of events on African town and community

life. He is expected to emphasise the need for more decentralised

cooperation between France and the continent.

az-mle/fxh/nb/hl



Copyright (c) 1998 Agence France-Presse

Received by NewsEDGE/LAN: 30-01-98 15:08 gmt+2























Hi Archi,



Is this crazy or what? Even the Canadian satelites that capture alot of

international soccer events, could not even pull this off. They do show

alot of French football games every week, and I am not sure if Canal

France International is one of them or not.



But I thank you for hint. I will give it a try. Also did found out that

the YAHOO Brothers do update the scores thru the REUTERS fairly quikly.



Oh well, heading back to our satelite room to do more searching. See you

guys are luckier than some of us out here. Hope someone is recording the

games so far.



Cheers

King Solomon













wrote:

>



> Oh dear, sorry about that. What a world we live in with little regard for

> events other than War in this part of the world!!

>

> You can try CFI - Canal France International. Your chances of viewing the

> events with them throughout are high. Otherwise some of us here like

> Tombong Saidy may have to fill you on the events as they unfold.

>

> Regards

> Archi



Gambia-Lers,



Have you been keeping up with the war in Freetown? Seems like there has

been fierce fighting going on between the security forces (ECOMOG and CDF)

and the Junta forces (AFPRC/RUF) over the past few days.



It is really sad to note that the OAU and the UN have allowed the war in

this area to degenerate to such a level. A Rwandan and Somalian type

situation seems unevitable if these organisation do not step in to bring

about peace. The security forces have vowed to remove the Junta, at all

cost, this time, in order to satisfy the Conakry accord of restoring

Ousted President Tejan Kabba as the democratically elected leader.



Whether the security forces archieve their goal of restoring Kabba or not,

my question is, couldn't there have been an alternte way of bringing peace

without the massacre of innocent civilians? It is ironic that innocent

civilians would have to die in the process of restoring one man to power.

I guess that's what sacrifice is all about. As someone with relatives in

the region, my heart continues to bleed terribly for all the victims and

those entrapped with a "no way out".



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

****************************************************************************



Thousands flee Freetown fighting



Thousands of people are fleeing eastern Freetown

in Sierra Leone as heavy shelling and fighting

continues between Nigerian troops and forces loyal

to the military regime.



The Nigerians are clashing with the military

government's troops on several fronts in the

outskirts of the city. Dozens of people have been

killed and hundreds wounded in five days of fighting.

Some of the wounded have been taken to hospital in

wheelbarrows.



Since dawn on Tuesday the sound of shelling has

boomed around the hills above the capital and in the

eastern suburbs. Thousands of people have been

moving through the narrow streets of the city trying

to escape the artillery and small arms fire.



The Nigerians say they are determined to flush

out Sierra Leone's military regime, which was

condemned by the international community for

seizing power in a coup last May. The Nigerian

commander, Colonel Maxwell Khobie, said he was

intending to take Freetown on Tuesday.



But forces loyal to the military government are

resisting fiercely. A spokesman for the regime

said the fighting would continue to the end.



---------------------------

Source:

Associated Press



Correction....



>

> Gambia-Lers,

>

> Have you been keeping up with the war in Freetown? Seems like there has

> been fierce fighting going on between the security forces (ECOMOG and CDF)

> and the Junta forces (AFPRC/RUF) over the past few days.



The last line should read:

.... and the junta forces (AFRC/RUF) over the past few days.

^^^^^^^^^



---------------------- Forwarded by Housainou Taal/OD/WFP on 10-02-98 15:05

FRENCH FOREIGN POLICY/AFRICA 30 January - 6 February 1998



1. France Revises African Relationship. Washington Post. 6 Feb 98

2. France overhauls aid policy for developing nations. Reuters. 4 Feb

98 [adds different details]

3. Abidjan asks France to clarify African cooperation programme. AFP.

30 Jan 98



****************************************



1. France Revises African Relationship



Reform Plan Abolishes Ministry, Separate Policy for Former Colonies



By Charles Trueheart

Washington Post Foreign Service

Friday, February 6, 1998; Page A40



PARIS, Feb. 5?The government of Prime Minister Lionel Jospin today

outlined a potentially far-reaching reform of France's relationship with

its African "back yard," a sphere of influence dating from the colonial

era that once guaranteed France the support of a major bloc of African

votes at the United Nations.



Since the French colonial empire in Africa gave way to independence

nearly 40 years ago, France has maintained close ties to most of its

former colonies through a de facto ministry for African affairs known as

the Ministry for Cooperation, a powerful agency virtually independent of

the rest of France's diplomatic apparatus.



Over the years, French leaders, beginning with President Charles de

Gaulle in the 1960s, have yearned to drive a stake through the heart of

the Cooperation Ministry. But they have always surrendered to pressures

from the bureaucracy and its constituency -- African leaders who saw the

ministry as their special conduit to political influence and foreign

aid.



The new reform plan reflects France's continuing retrenchment in Africa

as the United States becomes more active there and Paris's desire to

forge economic relationships in English-speaking African countries,

notably South Africa. It represents a new phase in France's efforts to

break out of almost four decades of quasi-colonialism and another step

in the rejiggering of global relationships in the post-Cold War era.



Jospin's eight-month-old Socialist government from the beginning has

signaled its desire to break with past policy toward Africa.



France's military presence on the continent is being cut by one-fourth,

and this month it will participate with the United States and Britain in

training French-speaking African soldiers for peacekeeping operations on

the continent -- a tacit relinquishment of France's exclusive military

domain that would have been unthinkable even five years ago.



Thus far, Jospin's government has worked effectively on the African

dossier with President Jacques Chirac, whose Gaullist party was defeated

in legislative elections last year. Although he swore three years ago on

a visit to Benin that the cherished Cooperation Ministry would exist as

long as he was president, Chirac gave his blessing to the Jospin plan.



The machinery of the reform is bureaucratic: The Cooperation Ministry

will be absorbed into the Foreign Ministry, where, at least in theory,

Africa will be a world region like any other. Charles Josselin, the

incumbent cooperation minister, said France will cease to have a

separate foreign policy for French-speaking African countries.



When the reforms are refined and put in place later this year, Josselin

will become a junior minister under Foreign Minister Hubert Vedrine. But

he will keep a place at the cabinet table to reassure African leaders

who fear they will lose their clout and privileged access.



Such are the sensitivities regarding this move that every official

effort has been made to stress that France is not abandoning its special

friends. Because of its high levels of poverty, French-speaking Africa

will continue to constitute a "priority zone of solidarity" for French

development assistance, officials said today.



"No one will lose," Vedrine said at a news conference.



At stake for developing countries is French foreign aid that amounts to

almost $8 billion a year -- on a per capita basis, more than three times

the U.S. foreign aid budget. About two-thirds of it goes to African

countries.



The change also will enable France to act in concert with other donor

nations and organizations, such as the United Nations, the European

Union, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. France's aid

to African nations and others in Asia and the Caribbean has been heavily

redirected in recent years through those organizations, limiting its

direct largess to favored countries.



French officials today spoke of "coherence" as the objective of the

reform, but the relationship between France and Africa will continue to

operate at several levels.



In addition to the newly reconstituted Foreign Ministry, rival centers

of power remain at the presidential palace, which has long regarded

Africa as a special preserve, and at the Finance Ministry, whose power

over foreign aid funds has been enhanced under the new scheme.



? Copyright 1998 The Washington Post Company

____________________________________________



Some added details:



2. France overhauls aid policy for developing nations



By Francois Raitberger



PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - France announced a major overhaul on Wednesday

of aid to developing countries that reflected world economic changes and

a new approach towards its former colonies.



Socialist Prime Minister Lionel Jospin said development aid would remain

focused on Africa and would not shrink, but would be "concentrated on

those countries which most need it".



State aid units, which have often carried out their work shrouded in

secrecy as France clung to a fading aura as an African post-colonial

superpower, will be merged under the foreign ministry into "a large

diplomatic body" to make them more open and efficient.



"Africa has moved. Despite historical handicaps, and such scourges as

AIDS, it now has higher economic growth rates and stronger aspirations

to democracy," Jospin told the National Assembly.



"We had to take this evolution into account," he said.



The reform, announced at a cabinet meeting, is part of wider plans by

Jospin's seven-month-old government to review relations with Africa,

including almost halving French troops which have often acted as

kingmakers there.



The State Secretariat for Cooperation, which has sometimes been dubbed

"ministry of the colonies", will be turned into a ministry under the

direct authority of Foreign Minister Hubert Vedrine, with a single

budget for both.



Under plans approved on Wednesday in a cabinet meeting chaired by

President Jacques Chirac, a committee grouping representatives of nine

ministries will aportion aid under finance ministry control.



It will define which countries qualify as members of a "Priority

Solidarity Zone" which will get the bulk of the aid, set to remain at a

total 38 billion francs ($6.3 billion) or 0.45 percent of gross domestic

product.



Jospin said the zone would include all the countries which are now

members of France's Aid and Cooperation Fund -- most of France's former

African colonies, some of the continent's other poorest states as well

as Haiti and Cambodia.



But membership could change in the future as economic conditions evolve.



Government officials said cooperation had to adapt to recent economic

changes, which left some poor countries dependent on foreign state aid

while others could rely more on private investment.



Conservative Gaullist Jacques Baumel, head of the National Assembly

Defence Committee, launched a blistering attack on the reform as

spelling the end of France's traditional links with Africa "at a time

when some countries make no mystery of their determination to edge us

out".



France has suffered recent setbacks in Africa as it backed the

overthrown Hutu government blamed for the genocide in Rwanda, and its

ally, Mobutu Sese Seko, was ousted in Zaire by the Rwanda-backed rebels

of President Laurent Kabila.



"(The reform) will weaken the exceptionally close links between the

continent and our nation by drowning French aid to Africa into the funds

we grant to all kinds of countries in the world," Baumel said.



He said that scrapping the State Secretariat for Cooperation was "a bad

blow to an essential part of Gaullist policy" towards Africa.



Under a practice set under the late president Charles de Gaulle,

France's African policy was often conducted in discreet deals made with

African presidents by secretive French presidential envoys.



Jospin said defence accords with African countries would remain in the

hands of the French defence council that groups the president, the prime

minister and the foreign and defence ministers. France announced last

July it would cut troops in Africa by 40 percent to 5,000 from 8,350.



Copyright (c) 1998 Reuters

Received by NewsEDGE/LAN: 04-02-98 17:31 gmt+2

____________________________________________



3. Abidjan asks France to clarify African cooperation programme



by Adnane Zaka



ABIDJAN, Jan 30 (AFP) - Ivory Coast, once one of France's leading

political and economic partners in Africa, took advantage Friday of a

visit by French junior cooperation minister Charles Josselin to ask for

details of planned reforms.



The French secretary of state for cooperation had talks in the economic

capital Abidjan with Ivorian Minister of Foreign Affairs Amara Essy, who

later said he had asked for clarification of the reforms due early in

February.



The French plan, which has been delayed on several occasions, notably

provides for the merger of the cooperation ministry, considered by many

French-speaking countries as "the African ministry", into the foreign

ministry.



Without going much further, Essy said of he had been told: "It is what

we had expected."



"France is a sovereign country and it is up to us to see where our own

interests lie," Essy added, stressing that "there is no problem between

Ivory Coast and France."



Francophone African leaders of former colonies have shown fears that the

extension by the Socialist Party government in Paris of the foreign

ministry's activities, henceforth expected to deal with nations of the

continent as equal partners, would leave them high and dry and end

long-standing "special relations" with Africa,



On general politics, Essy said he and Josselin had discussed

developments across the continent, notably in the ethnically troubled

Great Lakes region, where Rwanda and Burundi are swept by conflcit

between the mainly Tutsi armies and extremist Hutu rebels, and the

English-speaking countries of Liberia and Sierra Leone, in which Ivory

Coast has major regional interests.



Liberia is emerging from a brutal civil war and Sierra Leone is

currently run by a military junta allied to former rebels, who have

promised to restore power to elected civilian authorities next April.

Fighting continues in Sierra Leone, whose economy has been savaged by

the conflict.



Josselin, who arrived in Abidjan on Thursday evening, was also received

by Ivorian President Henri Konan Bedie and took part in a meeting of a

steering committee on the "Franc Zone initiative for investment" at the

Ivorian headquarters of the Central Bank of West African States.



The Franc Zone groups African nations whose CFA currency is pegged to

the French franc.



Josselin stated that "investment remains insufficient in the zone" in

spite of the 50 percent devaluation of the CFA franc in January 1994,

which took the rate to 100 CFA for one French franc, and regardless of

"numerous and important institutional reforms in the past five years".



The French minister blamed the investment shortfall mainly on a lack of

communication. He proposed to provide "the necessary technical means in

coming months to launch a promotion campaign: the opening of an Internet

web-site, the production of an investment guide and market atlas and a

major campaign in the media and in the marketing network."



"If Africa wants to avoid being sidelined by the modernisation of trade

and exchange, it must give itself modern and dynamic means of

communication," he said.



On Friday night, Brosselin is due to go to an "Africities 98"

exhibition, part of a series of events on African town and community

life. He is expected to emphasise the need for more decentralised

cooperation between France and the continent.

az-mle/fxh/nb/hl



Copyright (c) 1998 Agence France-Presse

Received by NewsEDGE/LAN: 30-01-98 15:08 gmt+2

















Hi , below is some news from the happenings in S/Leone.

For more details over the events of the past days the site is:

http://www.sierra-leone.org/slnews.html





9 February: Pro-junta forces and ECOMOG battled on at least two fronts to

the south and east of Freetown Monday, while ECOMOG Chief of Staff

Brigadier-General Abdul-Ome Mohammed vowed "utter retaliation" in response

to what he termed an "unprovoked attack" on his troops on Thursday. "They

initiated the attack and we'll carry it to the logical conclusion to ensure vantage

positions where our soldiers would not be attacked," he said. Mohammed said

the clashes started Thursday after an ECOMOG patrol vehicle hit a landmine

in Kissy, then came under "concentrated fire" from junta soldiers and RUF

fighters. "We can't tolerate this unprovoked attack or unnecessary killing of

Nigerians," Mohammed told reporters in Lagos, adding that ECOMOG has

mounted an all-out offensive to overthrow Sierra Leone's military government.

"As I am talking to you our troops are moving. We are not far away from the

city center," Mohammed said. "We're tired of this and want to finish it, as it's

an opportunity to bring some sanity into the system and implement the

Conakry Accord. Our troops have advanced to Wellington, Calabar, Waterloo,

and Bengwema Training Center. These are strategic areas on the outskirts of

Freetown. We are now working hard to capture Kissy, which is the base from

which the junta gets its supplies." A junta spokesman said ECOMOG troops

were meeting stiff opposition in their attempts to enter the capital. "We have

received military intelligence via their radio that they are to enter Freetown

today," the spokesman said. "There is no end in sight to the fighting, as both

sides are determined to come on top." By late Sunday, ECOMOG troops were

reported to have reached Grassfields, about five miles from the city center.

Junta military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel John Milton acknowledged that

property damage had been considerable, especially in the satellite towns of

Wellington, Kissy, Regent, Rokell, Waterloo, and Devil Hole. Milton denied a

claim by the opposition pro-democracy Radio 98.1, which reported an

ECOMOG advance on Freetown from three fronts. BBC West Africa

correspondent Mark Doyle reported Monday that the Nigerians are approaching

the city from the east and the south, with the key battles being fought to

control the road leading out of Freetown and the hills behind it. "If the Nigerians

succeed in cutting the main roads out of Freetown, they will effectively trap the

military government and half a million people in the Freetown peninsula," Doyle

said. After a morning lull in the fighting, Nigerian ECOMOG troops resumed

long-range artillery bombardments from their base at Lungi International

Airport. Nigerian Alpha jet fighters bombed targets in Freetown, including

Sierra Leone Broadcasting Service's transmitter on Leicester Peak. Staff were

evacuated, and there was no immediate word on casualties or damage. SLBS

radio and television have not been broadcasting since Sunday night. Radio

98.1 reported Sunday that junta soldiers were massing at Fourah Bay College

in preparation for an attack on Gloucester and Regent, as well as Leicester

Peak, all of which are reportedly now under ECOMOG control.



In the first official announcement of casualties for the Sierra Leone side,

Director of Military Health Services Brigadier James Kanu said Monday that 13

soldiers had died since the fighting started on Thursday, and that 109 people

had received shrapnel wounds. "The civilian casualty continues to increase

because of the bombardment by Nigerian ECOMOG Alpha jets," he added.

"The civilian casualties have been very high, especially in the areas which have

been hit by heavy bombardment," military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel John

Milton told reporters. He gave no figures, but hospital sources say scores of

people have been killed since Thursday. Medical ward officer Sillah Dumbuya

said more than 80 wounded were admitted to Freetown's Wilberforce Military

Hospital, while medical officials said that over 100 others, many of them

civilians, have been admitted to Connaught Hospital. ECOMOG force

commander Major-General Timothy Shelpidi said there were heavy casualties

on the Sierra Leonean side, but put the blame on the junta. "They are not only

losing in terms of men and territory, they are now arming school children," he

said. He accused the junta of killing people whom they accused of taking

sides with ECOMOG. ECOMOG Chief of Staff Brigadier-General Abdul-Ome

Mohammed acknowledged casualties on the ECOMOG side, but gave no

numbers. "There is no doubt that in a war zone there must be casualties," he

said. "There are some wounded and some killed, but I don't have the numbers

yet." The BBC reported Monday that Freetown has become a "dead city."

Schools and shops are closed, food is scarce, and prices have increased

drastically.



ECOMOG force commander Major-General Timothy Shelpidi on Monday

denied claims by the junta to have shot down a Nigerian Alpha fighter plane on

Sunday. "All of my planes and pilots are accounted

for," he said.









There was only one match today and the results are:



Egypt Vs Mozambique 2 - 0





Peace



Tombong



Alpha:

I must say what a pleasure it is to catch you on the net.

The last I saw you, since Muslim High, was 1990 on a visit to Gambia. In

1996 I was in Hanover visiting with Samsudeen Colley, In inquiring If there

were any other members of our class in Germany, He acknowledged that you

were around somewhere in the Bremen area. And that Sheriff Manneh(Do you

have any recollection of him?) was also in the Hanover area.

Are you still based in Duechland?

On a different note, I caught your exchange with Bass on the Bantaba. I

noticed that you are not on the same wavelength.

It is quite all right to have diverging views on the issues. I am not sure

if it is prudent to allow your exchanges to escalate to a state of

irritation.

To the extend that Bass is unable to discern the principles of PDOIS(If

this is your view) then, the task is yours to enlighten him on the real

stand of PDOIS.

I think the fundamental purpose of this Bataba is to creat a suitable

medium for the purposes of exchanging ideas, thus providing intellectual

stimulation, meeting and making new friends so on, and soforth. so lets

make it a pleasant experience.

Keep up the good contribution!!

I am glad to be able to say hello. Its been a while.

Morro Krubally

> Bass wrote,

>

> >I find it

> >terribly amusing that you and Mr.Robison tend to think that all those

> >Gambians who disagree with what Pdois have to say do so because they

don't

> >know what Pdois is talking about.But maybe some do precisely because

they

> >know so very well what Pdois is talking about.

>

> Bass I am beggining to get irritated by your capacity to twist around

> facts. I mentioned your lack of knowledge about PDOIS' programme

> simply because it was so obvious that you have not read PDOIS'

> writnings on its economic programme before. Proof of this is found in

> your statement "as a result, the economic

> strategy it is NOW putting forward and confidently portraying as the

> only cure of the economic ailments of our nation". I underline now

> because reading through your writing critically I understood you to

> be saying that PDOIS which is after all a Semi-socialist or socialist

> party which after all is hostile (by default) to market forces, has

> NOW turned around to pretend to us that they are open to private

> ownership. That is just not true, period.

> See the point! For that reason alone have I made my contentions.

> Let me make this clear Bass, I do not at all expect everyone to

> embrace PDOIS' ideas for that would be very naive. What I wish to see

> though is an honest stand on what they say IN PRINCIPLE and not just

> slander and distortions based on one's own imaginations. Any politically

mature person will know that

> people affiliate with parties which either best serve their own

> personal interests or the collective interest of society as they see

> it. Of course

> those who wish to continue to live at the expense of the people,

> those who do not wish to make any sacrifice for the country cannot

> accept PDOIS' programme. On the other hand, those in whose interest

> PDOIS speaks will be more receptive to PDOIS' ideas. I can hear you

> saying, but why are they not in government, that's another matter.

> Once they manage to free themselves from the Shackles of the criminal

> vices of post colonial politics, it will become obvious to a

> farmer that he/she has nothing to gain by enriching a few Gambians at

> his/her own expense. If you ask the farmer with a liberated mind or

> one of those Gambians out in the streets he/she

> will tell you that nothing has changed since independence. Their

> lives remain miserable. The same colanuts they recieved from Jawara

> they recieve from Jammeh today. Such people who have not tasted the

> honeys of independence are logically (once free) bound to think

> different from educated ones like you. You have the chances to live a

> decent life and you do not want to loose those standards which you

> have aquired simply by virtue of your education. See, if you were a

> poor farmer you are bound to react differently to financial

> discipline, for that would have improved your life and give you

> dignity!

>

> So to cut the story short yes, some Gambians do not understand PDOIS'

> programme, some on the other hand disagree with it because it refuses

> them the previledge to live like kings. But in any case we must be

> honest about it and simply disagree in principle, INFORM and EDUCATE the

> Gambian people, those who were less fortunate, those who were

> deliberately and still are deliberately kept ignorant, who should be the

final judges.

> Simple!

>

> much respect,

> Alpha



Sending this, not for good luck, but to share a really neat story!!

----------

John Blanchard stood up from the bench, straightened his Army uniform,

and studied the crowd of people making their way through Grand Central

Station. He looked for the girl whose heart he knew, but whose face he

didn't, the girl with the rose. His interest in her had begun thirteen

months before in a Florida library. Taking a book off the shelf he

found himself intrigued, not with the words of the book, but with the

notes penciled in the margin. The soft handwriting reflected a

thoughtful soul and insightful mind. In the front of the book, he

discovered the previous owner's name, Miss Hollis Maynell. With time and

effort he located her address. She lived in New York City. He wrote

her a

letter introducing himself and

inviting her to correspond.



The next day he was shipped overseas for service in World War II.

During the next year and one month the two grew to know each other

through the mail. Each letter was a seed falling on a fertile heart. A

romance was budding. Blanchard requested a photograph, but she refused.



She felt that if he really cared, it wouldn't matter what she looked

like. When the day finally came for him to return from Europe, they

scheduled their first meeting - 7:00 PM at the Grand Central Station in

New York. "You'll recognize me," she wrote, "by the red rose I'll be

wearing on my lapel."



So at 7:00 he was in the station looking for a girl whose heart he

loved, but whose face he'd never seen. I'll let Mr. Blanchard tell you

what happened:



A young woman was coming toward me, her figure long and slim. Her

blonde hair lay back in curls from her delicate ears; her eyes were blue



as flowers. Her lips and chin had a gentle firmness, and in her pale

green suit she was like springtime come alive. I started toward her,

entirely forgetting to notice that she was not wearing a rose. As I

moved, a small, provocative smile curved her lips. "Going my way,

sailor?" she murmured.



Almost uncontrollably I made one step closer to her, and then I saw

Hollis Maynell. She was standing almost directly behind the girl. A

woman well past 40, she had graying hair tucked under a worn hat.. She

was more than plump, her thick-ankled feet thrust into low-heeled

shoes. The girl in the green suit was walking quickly away. I felt as

though I was split in two, so keen was my desire to follow her, and yet

so deep was my longing for the woman whose spirit had truly companioned

me and upheld my own. And there she stood. Her pale, plump face was

gentle and sensible, her gray eyes had a warm and kindly twinkle.



I did not hesitate. My fingers gripped the small worn blue leather copy

of the book that was to identify me to her. This would not be love, but

it

would be something

precious, something perhaps even better than love, a friendship for

which I

had been and

must ever be grateful. I squared my shoulders and saluted and held out

the

book to the woman,

even though while I spoke I felt choked by the bitterness of my

disappointment.



"I'm Lieutenant John Blanchard, and you must be Miss Maynell. I am so

glad you could meet me; may I take you to dinner?" The woman's face

broadened into a tolerant smile. "I don't know what this is about,

son," she answered, "but the young lady in the green suit who just went

by, she begged me to wear this rose on my coat. And she said if you

were to ask me out to dinner, I should go and tell you that she is

waiting for

you

in the big restaurant across the street. She said it was some kind of

test!"



It's not difficult to understand and admire Miss Maynell's wisdom. The

true nature of a heart is seen in its response to the unattractive.

"Tell me whom you love," Houssaye wrote, "And I will tell you who you

are."



I will have to admit that the Baboucarr Gaye's ordeal affected me to utilise

poor choice of words, and reading from your respond it has offended you

presonally and unfortunately that was not the intent.

I have gone back and re-read your statement, and to some extent might have

jump the guns, but I will have to say your last statement is an implication of

an opinion. But all the same, I never intended it to be personal, and talking

about Mr.Fall good old days in Kaur brought some good feeling, and I hope that

was the intention.(laugh)....



Mose



In a message dated 98-02-08 18:54:30 EST, you write:



<< Some of you may

remembered that before 1994 Gambians did not need visas to visit the United

Kingdom as long as one is staying for less than 90 days and even when visas

were required,



Dear Tombong,



This 90 days policy was under the Commonwealth Nations, which I believe The

Gambia is part of. However during the Prime Minsiter Maraget Thacher, some of

the commonwealths policy agreements where changed.



The UK use this policy agreement to close the loop hole on Gambians. However

other commonwealth conutries are still given the 90 days privilage.





Jagana



------------------------------



Does anyone on the list uses Starker program?



I would be grateful to get in contact with anyone who is currently or had

been

previously using Starker (disk compression) Program.



A lead to someone who has got or uses it would also be greatly appreciated.



I had a crash on a computer with a hard disk originally compressed using

Starker without a backup.



I have scouting around for about 2 weeks now for this program but

to no avail so any assistance would be really appreciated.



Looking forward to any assistance.



Regards to all,

Archi



e-mail address:

archibald.graham@commit.gm





In a message dated 98-02-09 03:40:06 EST, you write:



<< One of the main reasons why I was identified to head this important

> institution was the make it more of a national radio and television and

make

> it accessibly to all Gambians and to serve all political views. From my own

> judgement (I could be wrong) we are now doing that. We are reporting the

views

> of the opposition and other views. We covered PDOIS' congress and we also

> covered a UDP workshop on Youths. Since I came to GRTS, these were the only

> two times that a request for coverage was made by the opposition. >>



Dear Tombong.



Just as suggestion " I hope you are open for Suggestion".



As head of the GRTS why not offer to each political an OPINION TIME. This

could be about five minutes after the news a member of any political party

will be given FIVE MINUTES to view their opinion with no SENSOR on a

particular event that happened over the week or so.



Just a Suggestion.



Jagana



Mr. Graham,



I have not used the program (I believe you mean Stacker) for quite some time,

because it tended to precipitate some problems. Among other things, Stacking

tends to slow down the access time, which is amplified on larger drives. I

would have to look for the documentation to address your problem (if I can find

it.)



MWP



wrote:



> Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

> via Commit

>

> Does anyone on the list uses Starker program?

>

> I would be grateful to get in contact with anyone who is currently or had

> been

> previously using Starker (disk compression) Program.

>

> A lead to someone who has got or uses it would also be greatly appreciated.

>

> I had a crash on a computer with a hard disk originally compressed using

> Starker without a backup.

>

> I have scouting around for about 2 weeks now for this program but

> to no avail so any assistance would be really appreciated.

>

> Looking forward to any assistance.

>

> Regards to all,

> Archi

>

> e-mail address:

> archibald.graham@commit.gm









They called it "one of the bloodiest days yet". Brothers and

sisters...there is really a fierce battle going on out there,

according to this report.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



************************************************************************

Artillery Shells Pound Sierra

Leone



By Clarence Roy-Macaulay

Associated Press Writer

Tuesday, February 10, 1998; 4:45 p.m. EST



FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) -- A West

African intervention force advanced on Sierra

Leone's capital Tuesday while artillery shells

pounded the seaside city, killing civilians and

scattering frightened residents.



Although no casualty figures were available, it was

clearly one of the bloodiest days yet in the

Nigerian-led force's renewed campaign to oust a

coup-installed military regime and restore Sierra

Leone's elected government.



Residents running for shelter said at least a dozen

civilians were killed in shelling. It was unclear who

was firing, but witnesses said it appeared the

intervention force was shelling junta forces.



In New York, the U.N. Security Council called for

an immediate end to the fighting.



Source:

The Associated Press



They say, "you reap what you sow". I wonder how true that is. Seems to

happen almost always. Maybe, it is always true then (though not

statistically proven by me).



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

******************************************************************



Canadian tests positive for marijuana



NAGANO, Japan - Canadian gold medallist Ross

Rebagliati of Whistler, B.C., has

tested positive for marijuana use, the

International Olympic Committee said tonight.



Richard Pound, IOC vice-president and a Montreal

native, said the snowboarder had

failed both parts of the drug tests medallists go

through at the Olympic Games.



The Canadian Olympic Association says it plans to

mount an appeal to an independent

court of arbitration. That body would have to make

a ruling within 24 hours of the appeal.



A positive drug test, if it stands, would result

in the stripping of the gold medal for the

Canadian.



Source: Unknown



I quite agree with Ousman Gajigo on this issue..I am about 99% sure that

the main reaon this station was shut down is bcos of the information they

gave out. The NIA; whatever it stands for I believe is denying the people

the freedom to express themselves. Without criticism, I don't see how

anybody can rectify their mistakes. The people must be allowed to say what

they have and feel like saying. Every tom dick and harry works for

NIA..what is this about.

Please help those who are trying to do something for the nation.

Lang Jr.





Hi guys,

I have a couple of suggestions. I would like to ask you guys to please

direct individual mails to whoever they are supposed to go to instead of

sending it to the whole list.Please use the right means of subscribing

people to the list..I would kindly ask the list administrators to send out

a message explaining the procedure. I believe this will eliminate a lot of

unwarranted messages.

Your cooperation in this matter is highly appreciated.

Lang Jr.





Gambia-Lers,



Please allow me to say that if this message sounds provocative and

unmanneredly, kindly excuse my ignorance, for that is not an intention on

my part.



I forwarded two articles about the situation in Sierra Leone with the hope

that we can engage in dialogue about the state of Sierra Leone (as our

neighbours, brothers and sisters) and the west african region. To

surprise, however, no one seems to talk about it. Even though I will

assume that most of you have acccess to information about the war, I still

feel that we need to exchange our different views on this issue, as we

are, either directly or indirectly, connected to Sierra Leone since it is

also in West africa.



I am surprised that we are not talking about the Sierra Leone war. I am

surprised too that we are very much concerned and has talked about the

showdown between the US and Iraq, but not about the killings and

associated suffering that is going in our own back yards. I am also

surprised that we have not addressed the issue of the fact that a turmoil

(instability) in Sierra Leone is a problem for the whole of West Africa.



If you think that the discussing the "stability of west africa" is worth

your time, then let me say to you "thank you". When I read about what's

happening in/to Sierra Leone, I always fear that the consequences of this

war will have a lasting and devastating influence on the stability of West

Africa. Some rumour I heard is that Charles Taylor of Liberia is siding

with the Junta in Sierra Leone, and has reportedly sent some troops to aid

the falling Junta forces. Now even if the above is untrue, and Kabba gets

reinstated as president, what feelings will he (Kabba) harbour towards

(for) his neighbour, Liberia and Charles Taylor?



I see this as a state of instability in that region of Sierra Leone,

Liberia (and possibly Guinea). We are talking about three major components

of West Africa here. Even if the Nigerian (and other west african) forces,

(ECOMOG) decide to stay, will they be very effective, and how long will

forces remain in effect? Finally, who will be paying for the existence of

the ECOMOG forces, and how long will they maintain the peace? I pray that

it doesn't get too outrageous a condition of degredation. Even if my

prayers were answered, when will Sierra Leone completely recover from the

evils of destruction? And, at what cost?



So please, let's put up a debate on this Sierra Leonean crisis. Remember,

eventhough it is so far way from Gambia, Sierra Leone is still part of

West Africa. Anything that happens there will impact the Gambia in a

negative fashion.



Thank you for your time.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



via Commit





The President of the Republic,

State House,

Marina Parade,

BANJUL





9 February, 1998.





THE WISE ACT ACCORDING TO THE DICTATES OF THE SECOND THOUGHT



Re: On The Closure Of Citizen FM And The Arrest Of Baboucarr Gaye And

Ebrima Sillah



There are three approaches to a problem. One is to shy away and grumble in

safe corners. The other is to ignore it as if it does not exist, and the

third is to face it and take part in solving it. The latter is the

objective of this letter.



You would agree with us that it is usually an act of great folly to act in

accordance with the dictates of the first flash in the mind. First

impression usually speaks the language of the heart. The wise listen to the

language of the second thought and act according to its dictates. We hope

these words would prove instructive.



Mr President, this letter should have been addressed to the Secretary of

State for Works, Communication and Information. However, when the crisis

broke out on Thursday, 5 February, 1998 we tried to get in touch with the

Secretary of State and discovered that he has travelled. We tried to get in

touch with the Secretary General, Office of the President, to find out who

was acting in the place of the Secretary of State, but he was at a meeting.

We, therefore, contacted other authorities to ring the alarm bell which is

an important crisis or tension prevention and management strategy in a

country where leaders respect and are open to public opinion.



Since the Secretary of State has not been at his desk up to the time of

drafting this letter, it was conceived appropriate to address this letter

to you so that it may be an ingredient for strategic thinking on how to

handle a simple matter which can become complex by wrong handling.



Mr President, all those who exercise direction and control over the affairs

of the state have sworn and have been heard swearing to do right to all

manner of people without fear or favour, affection or ill-will. This

accords with the principle of impartial justice. It affirms that a person

who is to decide the faith of others must fight his or her own human

frailties which may tend to push him or her to act because of fear,

favouritism, affection or ill-will. A leader of people must rely on second

thought and the principle of impartial judgment to decide the faith of

those placed under their jurisdiction. A leader who cannot abide by the

fairness principle cannot possibly ensure the proper administration of a

state on the basis of justice.



Before leaping into the heart of what is of major concern not only to us

but to many of our compatriots here and abroad, as you may have gathered

from the e-mail, if you are really monitoring public opinion, it is

necessary to make certain things abundantly clear.



We do not see this matter as a partisan one. We are not out to appear as

the defender of Citizen FM or score political points. We are sure that all

of us have now realised that Citizen FM has become a very independent media

establishment. The interview with Mr Ousainou Darboe when he came from his

foreign tour; the interview with Mr Hamat Bah after his provincial tour,

and the interview with Halifa Sallah after a letter was addressed to

Secretary of State Dominic Mendy confirm that no political party can use

the station as a propaganda tool. Those who sit on the hot stool and

questioned by the Citizen FM staff know that one has to have something to

say to come out without one's integrity being questioned.



We do not expect that this letter will make Citizen FM less vigorous in the

scrutinization of whatever we say in the future. In fact, the Gambian media

so overwhelmed the US Ambassador to the UN, during his press conference,

that he could not avoid saying "you have a free press".



In deed! In deed! a free press is one which asserts its objectivity in

searching for the truth in spite of whether it is tolerated by the power

that be or not. All democratic governments learn to ensure decency in

journalism by exercising the right to reply.



Of course, just as one does not have a perfect legislature, judiciary and

executive, one should not expect to have a perfect media. All

professionals, irrespective of their works of life, may behave responsibly

or irresponsibly. What is, therefore, important is for the aggrieved to

have the right to redress via the right to reply or through court action

according to the dictates of laws which are reasonably justifiable in a

democratic society. We ourselves have utilised this right to reply very

recently when allegations were made by a politician through the Daily

Observer and was broadcast over Citizen FM. This right to reply was also

exercised by the Secretary of State for Interior in connection with

allegations of torture of the UDP Candidate for Kombo South. We are sure

that each political party has had something said by one media or the other

that it does not agree with, but then there must be tolerance.



As far as we are concerned, the independent media and the executive are

like the teeth and the tongue. If both act in the public interest they will

operate independently but in harmony to enhance development. If there are

shortcomings, there will be tensions without one being able to get rid of

the other. Tolerance is the key.



In short, there was a day, during the transition period, when all

newspaper editors were taken to court and no private owned newspaper found

itself in the streets. How did it appear to you?



Allow us to paint the picture this way. Suppose all the pens in a country

were broken; all the books torn; all the computers crushed; all the radio

stations closed; all the ears plugged; all the eyes closed; all the mouths

sealed, except for occasional right to eat food to survive, what would be

the state of affair? We would all live in a world of silence and emptiness

in misery. No country can have integrity where people do not have the right

to express their views freely and be restrained so as to do so responsibly

by just laws administered by independent and impartial courts.



Pardon us for the long preamble which is designed to draw valuable lessons

just to help the mind and heart to be more fertile to envelope what is to

follow.



Mr President, the delivery of impartial justice may be fettered by the

commission or omission of an act. This is why those who act on behalf of

the state should have their actions grounded on what is legally provided.

You would agree with us that the media should not act as a prosecutor and

judge, and the executive also should not act as a prosecutor and judge.



Hence, when there is reason to believe that any media practitioner has

violated the law, he or she should be taken to a police station and told

the offence he or she is suspected to have committed, charged and then

taken before a court for hearing. This is a simple process which does not

require any alarm.



What we cannot comprehend is why the arrest of baboucarr gaye was done by

the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and not the police and why he was

detained at the NIA headquarters in ex-communicado, instead of being taken

to police headquarters. It is important for you to know that his wife was

going through emotional strain when we spoke to her after she tried to take

lunch to his husband on Thursday 5 February, 1998 without being able to

trace him. No one could know the place of detention of Mr Gaye and Ebrima

Sillah at that time as if they were security threats. This, Mr President,

leads to psychological torture for a wife, children and loved ones. It was

not until Friday, 6 February, 1998 that the wife could see her husband

when they escorted him to Citizen FM to pick up some documents.



On that same day, armed paramilitary troops were brought to take over the

radio station. The workers were sent away and the station occupied as if

the country was in a state of war.



Mr President, we were monitoring Citizen FM on Friday. All of a sudden the

Focus on Africa programme went to an abrupt halt. After sometime, strange

programmes in a different language could be received, then a BBC programme

came on again.



Bear in mind that the station does not only broadcast news; it broadcasts

social and religious programmes on Fridays. You may wish to imagine the

number of people who cannot tune and get BBC and who rely on Citizen FM for

international news.



We tried to call the station, but the phone kept ringing. No one took it.

Can you imagine the psychological state one is put in to have a phone

ringing without any answer.



Mr Sam Sarr went to the station and found it occupied. No one was allowed

in. The people in the neighbourhood were peeping to know what was

happening. Sam Sarr tried to talk to some of them, but they would not

entertain discussion about what they saw.



Mr President, many people tried to bail Baboucarr Gaye and Ebrima Sillah on

Saturday. Ebrima Sillah was granted bail, but Baboucarr, for some strange

reasons, continued to be in detention until Monday morning, 9 February,

1998, exceeding the seventy-two hours limit established by the

Constitution.



We hope, Mr President, that you will have reporters who will go about to

find out what the public opinion is on the closure of Citizen FM. We can

assure you that it has not put your government in a favourable light.



Clearly, what your government hopes to achieve by the measures used does

not permit easy comprehension. If the action was meant to combat what it

deems to be irresponsible journalism, one must say that the measures can

scarcely be judged prudent. The disadvantages of the action far outweigh

the advantages, if there are any. The reason of this is simple.



Gambians are becoming a very constitutional people.



Section 19 of the constitution states categorically that:



"(1) Every person shall have the right to liberty and security of person.

No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest or detention. No one shall be

deprived of his or her liberty except on such grounds and in accordance

with such procedures as are established by law.



"(2) Any person who is arrested or detained shall be informed as soon as is

reasonably practicable and in any case within three hours, in a language

that he or she understands, of the reasons for his or her arrest or

detention and of his or her right to consult a legal practitioner.



"(3) Any person who is arrested or detained -



"(a) for the purpose of bringing him or her before a court in execution of

the order of a court; or



"(b) upon reasonable suspicion of his or her having committed, or being

about to commit, a criminal offence under the law of The Gambia,



"and who is not released, shall be brought without undue delay before a

court and, in any event, within seventy-two hours.



"(4) Where any person is brought before a court in execution of the order

of a court in any proceedings or upon suspicion of his or her having

committed or being about to commit an offence, he or she shall not

thereafter be further held in custody in connection with those proceedings

or that offence save upon the order of a court.



"(5) If any person arrested or detained as mentioned in subsection (3) (b)

is not tried within a reasonable time, then without prejudice to any

further proceedings which may be brought against him or her, he or she

shall be released either unconditionally or upon reasonable conditions,

including, in particular, such conditions as are reasonably necessary to

ensure that he or she appears at a later date for trial or proceedings

preliminary to trial.



"(6) Any person who is unlawfully arrested or detained by any other person

shall be entitled to compensation from that other person or from any other

person or authority on whose behalf that other person was acting."



The mind of the constitution is clear. No one can be held in ex-communicado

for more than three hours. Within three hours after one's arrest one's

legal counsel should be able to know where one is detained.



Furthermore, one cannot be detained for more than seventy-two hours

without being taken before a court.



Mr President, any attempt to utilise psychological warfare to counter what

may be deemed to be irresponsible journalism is counter productive. A

security officer cannot use torture without violating the law. One cannot

use long detention without violating the law. Hence, any attempt to

utilise strong arm measures simply leads a government to forfeit a lawful

image. Such measures are therefore practically, legally and morally

indefensible.



It is our view that the government should adopt it as a policy to exercise

the right to reply to counter anything it deems incorrect in newspapers or

as broadcast by the electronic media and pursue the due process of law

where it believes the laws have been violated. This is the limit of its

powers. A step beyond this bound is to move into abuse of authority and

illegality.



Suffice it to say, a government which goes beyond the law to ensure

compliance with the law cannot be said to have moral authority to safeguard

the law. Such a government puts the viability of its integrity into

question.



It is hoped that your mind, as President, shall be the depository of the

ideas regarding governance that are entrenched in the constitution and thus

enable your government to enforce and defend the law within the law and

thus avert miscarriage of justice.



This is what is demanded by the situation. We hope all of us will be able

to learn from the development and help Gambia to have a responsible

government and a responsible media and thus make us an enlightened people

living in liberty and dignity rather than dafts living under tyranny.



While anticipating that you will accord this concerns your consideration,

we remain,





Yours,







...........................................

Halifa Sallah

For: The Editorial Board.





cc: Secretary of State for Works, Communication and Information,

Attorney General,

Chief Justice,

The Media.





Moses:

I can only suspect the lack of response or the seeming lack of interest in

the Sierra Leone issue, is not out of indifference to their plight, but

perhaps one of lack of information. In contrast to Iraq, the Sierra Leone

issue has been only scantly reported by the U.S. media. To find information

about issues unrelated to the Western hemisphere, one, more often than not,

needs to have a vested interest in order to find news on regions outside.

CNN is notably,and reputably the source we have all come to rely on for

international news. But even CNN report on the said issue has been

relatively scanty. I am not sure if the European media has had what one

might deem a significant coverage either.

I might be incline to feel perhaps that the Sierra Leone and regional

issues might have received a better coverage had there not been a midia

frenzy about the Manaca luwinsky fiasco. To a large extend, the Iraq/ US

standoff has casted an indomitable cloud over the equally important global

issues.

So Moses the story would have been different, had the media kept the

people abreast of the development in that part of the globe.

And finally, I join in prayers that the problem will not escalate into an

other catastrophic civil war.

Good day.

Morro Krubally



> Gambia-Lers,

>

> Please allow me to say that if this message sounds provocative and

> unmanneredly, kindly excuse my ignorance, for that is not an intention on

> my part.

>

> I forwarded two articles about the situation in Sierra Leone with the

hope

> that we can engage in dialogue about the state of Sierra Leone (as our

> neighbours, brothers and sisters) and the west african region. To

> surprise, however, no one seems to talk about it. Even though I will

> assume that most of you have acccess to information about the war, I

still

> feel that we need to exchange our different views on this issue, as we

> are, either directly or indirectly, connected to Sierra Leone since it is

> also in West africa.

>

> I am surprised that we are not talking about the Sierra Leone war. I am

> surprised too that we are very much concerned and has talked about the

> showdown between the US and Iraq, but not about the killings and

> associated suffering that is going in our own back yards. I am also

> surprised that we have not addressed the issue of the fact that a turmoil

> (instability) in Sierra Leone is a problem for the whole of West Africa.

>

> If you think that the discussing the "stability of west africa" is worth

> your time, then let me say to you "thank you". When I read about what's

> happening in/to Sierra Leone, I always fear that the consequences of this

> war will have a lasting and devastating influence on the stability of

West

> Africa. Some rumour I heard is that Charles Taylor of Liberia is siding

> with the Junta in Sierra Leone, and has reportedly sent some troops to

aid

> the falling Junta forces. Now even if the above is untrue, and Kabba gets

> reinstated as president, what feelings will he (Kabba) harbour towards

> (for) his neighbour, Liberia and Charles Taylor?

>

> I see this as a state of instability in that region of Sierra Leone,

> Liberia (and possibly Guinea). We are talking about three major

components

> of West Africa here. Even if the Nigerian (and other west african)

forces,

> (ECOMOG) decide to stay, will they be very effective, and how long will

> forces remain in effect? Finally, who will be paying for the existence of

> the ECOMOG forces, and how long will they maintain the peace? I pray that

> it doesn't get too outrageous a condition of degredation. Even if my

> prayers were answered, when will Sierra Leone completely recover from the

> evils of destruction? And, at what cost?

>

> So please, let's put up a debate on this Sierra Leonean crisis. Remember,

> eventhough it is so far way from Gambia, Sierra Leone is still part of

> West Africa. Anything that happens there will impact the Gambia in a

> negative fashion.

>

> Thank you for your time.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> =======================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------



Lang:

Your suggestion of directing personal Email to the intended party cannot be

said any better. this suggestion is long overdue. Some of the Email I've

come across are abundantly unimportant to the Bantaba; they are personal

and should have been directed to the intended recipient. Some of the mails

are sent in duplicates and even in multiples of the same message. By not

staying inacordance with the intended purpose of this forum, we are taking

away from its importance. Often It takes me considerable length of time to

combat the barrage of email to delete those I find in duplicates and

personal. this could lead to a possible negative impact on the Bantaba,

hence reduction of listed membership.

I hope the list managers will take note.

Good day,

Morro Krubally



------------------------------



Gambia-L and Moe,



Your info. on Sierra Leone is well appreciated and silence does not mean

lack of concern. In fact I was very keen to contribute to the debate on the

Gambian economy but time! time! time! I will not give up though and will

surely respond. I think, the debate on the Gambian economy could be looked

at from both the global context and from the need to deepen it much further

in the Gambian context. Anyway, let's get back to S/Leone. I think the

tragedy there is very sad and reflects the current dilema in African

politics. Should Kabah be back and at what cost? How does it relate to

other countries such as Congo where Ngessou also seized power recently. We

can understand the Zaire situation when Kabila also marched to Kinshasha.

All these developments tend to set a precedence. The main question is, when

will military coups end in Africa? In Latin America of the 1960s, for

example, a coup was announced often so frequently but one rarely hears of

coups in that region nowadays. Some Latin American and Asian countries may

have survived the Coup disease? although some of those countries still have

problems of geniune democratization.



What are the answers then? I think the answers must come from Africans

ourselves especially at the regional and at the levels of OAU etc. OAU

must be adequately equipped to deal with such issues but there is always

the dilemma of the right to intervene issue. Most coups centre around

corruption although in the S/Leone case, Kabah was hardly in power before

he was overthrowened. Ofcourse, in Sierra Leone, we also know there are

still substantial diamond deposits which inevitably attracts a lot of

vested interests. May be some day a convention could be organised in Africa

on corruption and military coups where our leaders would make declarations

and say no to both corruption and future coups. The people must them ensure

that they keep their word. The UN could assist but ofcourse, we all know

the limits of the UN particulary in light of the New International Economic

Order and the continous decline in UN resources for development issues. It

is much too easy these days for UN organisations to get resources for

"?mergencies" (e,g. assisting refugees, drought victims etc) but

development assistance is almost becoming a taboo. Yet ironically,

development is what should bring about an assault on those underlying

problems that cause poverty and affect our livelihood. I wish to go on but

I must quit now, let me leave you with a poem I wrote as a frustrated

African during the Rwandan crises:





IN THE BELLY OF THE BEAST



Where am I in this dark early morning? I feel I am somewhere very dark,

cold and HOT. Yes, cold, hot, but so much else. I can't illuminate this

dark room but I can feel the energy, the potential, the magic, the

mischief, the canine of the dogs, and everything.



Perhaps I am in the belly of the beast, perhaps I am in Africa.

But what beast?, What Africa? Can I smell anything?

I am blind yet I can feel the outcry of the destitute, the humiliated, the

defeated and even the dead

in their shallow graves.

But what about the innocent? What about women and children?

What about the truth, or is it all virtues and vanity?



Perhaps I am in the belly of the beast. Perhaps I am in Africa.

I know I am blind but I smell the outcry of the innocent, the silent and

explicit of violence of former friends

and neighbours for the sake of land and power. The politicians are

laughing, some are shocked at the

horror, terror and error of human massacre and torture. But what am I? I

know I am blind but is that all?



Perhaps I am in the belly of the beast. Perhaps I am in Africa.

Africa, where civil strife is coating the belly of the beast. Is it

opportunism that yields torture, anger, and death?

Or is it the way we simply are? I am blind but I feel human love even out

of the naked, the battered housewife,

the limbless war veteran, and even the butcher. May be we are something but

shame punishes our emotions

and conscience. The excuse that other creatures are feeding the belly is

getting thinner. Love, dignity and

respect for all is the only cure for my blindness.



By Housainou Taal

Khartoum, 19 July 1994



Poem written as tribute to the massacred victims in Africa, especially the

victims of ethnic fighting in Rwanda.





Regards, Housainou.















(Modou Jallow) on 11-02-98 07:58:52



Please respond to



To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

cc: (bcc: Housainou Taal/OD/WFP)

Subject: Sierra Leone and west Africa









Gambia-Lers,

Please allow me to say that if this message sounds provocative and

unmanneredly, kindly excuse my ignorance, for that is not an intention on

my part.

I forwarded two articles about the situation in Sierra Leone with the hope

that we can engage in dialogue about the state of Sierra Leone (as our

neighbours, brothers and sisters) and the west african region. To

surprise, however, no one seems to talk about it. Even though I will

assume that most of you have acccess to information about the war, I still

feel that we need to exchange our different views on this issue, as we

are, either directly or indirectly, connected to Sierra Leone since it is

also in West africa.

I am surprised that we are not talking about the Sierra Leone war. I am

surprised too that we are very much concerned and has talked about the

showdown between the US and Iraq, but not about the killings and

associated suffering that is going in our own back yards. I am also

surprised that we have not addressed the issue of the fact that a turmoil

(instability) in Sierra Leone is a problem for the whole of West Africa.

If you think that the discussing the "stability of west africa" is worth

your time, then let me say to you "thank you". When I read about what's

happening in/to Sierra Leone, I always fear that the consequences of this

war will have a lasting and devastating influence on the stability of West

Africa. Some rumour I heard is that Charles Taylor of Liberia is siding

with the Junta in Sierra Leone, and has reportedly sent some troops to aid

the falling Junta forces. Now even if the above is untrue, and Kabba gets

reinstated as president, what feelings will he (Kabba) harbour towards

(for) his neighbour, Liberia and Charles Taylor?

I see this as a state of instability in that region of Sierra Leone,

Liberia (and possibly Guinea). We are talking about three major components

of West Africa here. Even if the Nigerian (and other west african) forces,

(ECOMOG) decide to stay, will they be very effective, and how long will

forces remain in effect? Finally, who will be paying for the existence of

the ECOMOG forces, and how long will they maintain the peace? I pray that

it doesn't get too outrageous a condition of degredation. Even if my

prayers were answered, when will Sierra Leone completely recover from the

evils of destruction? And, at what cost?

So please, let's put up a debate on this Sierra Leonean crisis. Remember,

eventhough it is so far way from Gambia, Sierra Leone is still part of

West Africa. Anything that happens there will impact the Gambia in a

negative fashion.

Thank you for your time.

Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------















> Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

> via Commit

>

>

> Does anyone on the list uses Starker program?



Do you mean STACKER instead Starker? If so, let me know.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

====================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------



Gambia-L,



This issue of personal mails being directed to the entire list has been

addressed over and over again. Please send private mails to the individuals

intended for and not to the entire list. If one needs to find out private mail

accounts please direct your request to any of the list managers and we'll be

more than happy to be of service. Your cooperation in this matter is and will

be greatly appreciated. Here are the list owners/managers addresses that you

can send your requests to:



List Owners

Abdou Touray

Katim S. Touray

Tony Loum



List Managers

Amadou Janneh

latjor ndow

Momodou Camara

Sarian Loum



kind regards,



sarian





> Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 16:29:45 +0330

> From: "malang maane" <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Unwarranted Mail

> MIME-Version: 1.0

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

> X-To: <

> X-MSMail-Priority: Normal

> X-Priority: 3

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Hi guys,

> I have a couple of suggestions. I would like to ask you guys to please

> direct individual mails to whoever they are supposed to go to instead of

> sending it to the whole list.Please use the right means of subscribing

> people to the list..I would kindly ask the list administrators to send out

> a message explaining the procedure. I believe this will eliminate a lot of

> unwarranted messages.

> Your cooperation in this matter is highly appreciated.

> Lang Jr.

>





Gambia-Lers,

It is sad that the Nigerian-Led ECOMOG pound Freetown with artillery

shells and nobody knows the exact number of death toll. It must be

very serious. There was a report that about 50 people

trying to escape to neighboring Guinea drowned when their boat

capsized

Does it mean that if there is any coup again in

West Africa Nigeria will do the same.

Where is the OAU and what are they doing.

Where is the African Ladies Mission On Peace And Humanitarian Issues.

I am sure they have something to tell their husbands.

How does President Kabbah feel about the pounding of his country and

people, the thoundands of civilians fleeing, the unknown death toll

and those trap in the city. All for him one person to be back to

rule.

Is Abacha democratic enough to led ECOMAG to restore democracy

in Sierre Leone.

Lets pray for our people in Sierre Leone and may God rescue them

immediately.

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng



P/S Housainou, Your poem is just but great. Keep it up.

















Housainou Taal, you wrote:

>

> Gambia-L and Moe,

>

> Your info. on Sierra Leone is well appreciated and silence does not mean

> lack of concern.

>

> [...]

>

> Some Latin American and Asian countries may

> have survived the Coup disease? although some of those countries still have

> problems of geniune democratization.



Thank you very much for your response. You brought up a very good point

about the eradication of coups in Latin America. Perhaps, what Africans

need to do is to study and understand the history behind such an

accomplishment by Latin American countries. Without a solution to end

repetitive coups on our continent, Africa and Africans may as well be

doomed forever. Let's continue to keep hope alive.



>

> IN THE BELLY OF THE BEAST

>

> Where am I in this dark early morning? I feel I am somewhere very dark,

> cold and HOT. Yes, cold, hot, but so much else. I can't illuminate this

> dark room but I can feel the energy, the potential, the magic, the

> mischief, the canine of the dogs, and everything.



Your poem was wonderfully done! It was a great read!



Thank you for sharing it.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------









Moe and others,



Personally I believe that Africa will have a few more of Sierra Leone before we can

call ourselves survivors of the Coup disease. I say this for one resaon that is

dictators, corrupt leaders like the Mobutus and their adversaries, Warlord and Coup leaders

all survive in societies with the majority uneducated, underfed, underemployed poor with a minority

elites and no middleclass. Unfortunately the only way to lead such a weird group is to use the

carrot and stick policy. The carrot for the poor and the stick for the few elites. sadly this

does works well to bring changes, but does not serve to ensure longevity of regimes.



To be free from the Coup disease we must pass through the long route of making people read and

write to create more skeptics. The more skeptics the more difficult for a bunch of hooligans to

hooligans to ransack our countries coffers in hte name of bringing what???



It is a catch 22 situation. You make people read and write you close all cheap entrants to the seat

of power you leave them illiterate the doors for every Samba Lamin and Pateh remain open.



> Housainou Taal, you wrote:

> >

> > Gambia-L and Moe,

> >

> > Your info. on Sierra Leone is well appreciated and silence does not mean

> > lack of concern.

> >

> > [...]

> >

> > Some Latin American and Asian countries may

> > have survived the Coup disease? although some of those countries still have

> > problems of geniune democratization.

>

> Thank you very much for your response. You brought up a very good point

> about the eradication of coups in Latin America. Perhaps, what Africans

> need to do is to study and understand the history behind such an

> accomplishment by Latin American countries. Without a solution to end

> repetitive coups on our continent, Africa and Africans may as well be

> doomed forever. Let's continue to keep hope alive.

>

> >

> > IN THE BELLY OF THE BEAST

> >

> > Where am I in this dark early morning? I feel I am somewhere very dark,

> > cold and HOT. Yes, cold, hot, but so much else. I can't illuminate this

> > dark room but I can feel the energy, the potential, the magic, the

> > mischief, the canine of the dogs, and everything.

>

> Your poem was wonderfully done! It was a great read!

>

> Thank you for sharing it.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

> ======================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> ----------------------------------------------------------------------

>

>

>





Greetings:



I think you might be interested in the following forwarded message:





------------------------------------



>Please give this

>message your attention. IMPORTANT!!!!! Ultra rightwing (Nazi) groups

>once again are trying to establish a Usenet discussiongroup on

>internet under the name "white power". It is of great *importance*

>that these groups are not allowed any more helpin organizing their

>mission of hatred. However *YOU* Take part in the job of stopping

>this discussion/ newsgroup from being established. Before such a

>group can establish itself on the Usenet, there will have to be an

>electronic poll, and then it will be important with as many no-votes

>as possible. Anyone with an email address can take part in the ballot

>VOTE ONLY ONCE - OTHERWISE THE VOTE WILL BE DECLARED NON_VIABLE!!!

>

>The discussiongroup's name is: rec.music.white-power

>THIS IS WHAT YOU MUST DO:

>

>1. Send this message to everyone you know whom has an email address,

>so that they can also vote.

>

>2. Send an email to the following address:

>music-vote@sub-rosa.com

>Write nothing under "subject", but send the following message:

>

>I vote NO on rec.music.white-power

>

>BECAUSE THE VOTES ARE COUNTED AUTOMATICALLY IT IS IMPORTANT THAT

>YOU FOLLOW THESE INSTRUCTIONS EXACTLY: SO USE ONLY THE ABOVE EMAIL

>ADDRESS AND NOTE YOUR VOTE ONLY IN THE MESSAGE FIELD ITSELF. NOTHING

>ELSE, NOT EVEN YOUR NAME!

>

>AND: REMEMBER TO SEND THIS MESSAGE FORWARD TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW!!! --

> ( O O)

>-ooO--(_)--Ooo----------------------------

>Dieter Kirchner

>dieter@roko.goe.net

>

>

>

>

>-----------This message was brought to you by--------------

>Informationszentrum fuer Rassismusforschung / D.I.R. e.V.

>Postfach 1221, 35002 Marburg,

>Listserver:

> Tel:06421-37722 FAX 06421-37794

>

>







* PowerEdit 2.5 I believe in The Divine Right of SysOps.



You seem to be a very smart andreasonable person, and I am sure you will agree that the position of theBoston Centre is an extremist, out of character, baseless and unfounded view.Sir, what only puzzle me is why would you even waste your time to think thatthis view deserve to be heard, and don't get me wrong,every position can befair game as long as it is atleast within the realm of constructiveness. JesseJackson, to be used by the Clinton Administration to exploitAfrica............This is a riduculous statement.Musa Jeng------------------------------Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 23:11:54 -0600From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTMessage-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19980209231154.0075e368@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"If the freedom and livelihood of the detained proprietor and news editor ofCitizen FM were not at stake, I would probably not have acknowledged theridiculous justifications for their summary arrest.What exactly is the legal basis of government-sanctioned summary detentionfor libel?- Francis------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Feb 1998 23:54:25 ESTFrom: JENGFANNEH@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTMessage-ID: < 5d0cd03c.34dfdd83@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitThanks again for the information about the hot issue between Citizen FM andthe Government. Time is rather scarce but I can't help to throw in a word ortwo. My daughter told me not to trust most Gambians over thirty years old. Itwould be unfair to judge you, bit I am trying to reconcile the Tombong of theearly eighties and the one that sometimes sound like someone playing survivalpolitics. As a media person, one would have expected you to be on the samefense with Baboucarr. Close down for not paying taxes, and you for a momentthink anyone would belive that.Musa------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 01:17:58 -0800From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CondolencesMessage-ID: < 34E01B46.DE69079F@cse.bridgeport.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello All,I would like to thank everyone for being supportive at a time likethis. It was indeed a shock for all the family and most of their peers.It is hard for people to accept the loss of a loved one intheir prime. Nevertheless, it is Allah's rule so we cannot do anythingabout it but pray for them. Once again, thanks a lot for all thesupport.-----Anna Secka* Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent.-- Salvor Hardin------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 03:52:34 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTMessage-ID: < 788843f7.34e01554@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMusa,Your daughter might be right and you should start by trying to reconcilingyourself first. Why not try to reconcile the Musa Jeng of Mr. Faal's days atKaur from Musa Jeng of today.You better go back to my posting and read it carefully before assuming onwhich side I am. I reported what happened, and not stating an opinion on thematter.PEACETombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 08:04:05 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: African Cup of Nations' ResultsMessage-ID: < B0000051334@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitKing SolomonYou earlier wrote:> I have been panning east to west on our satelite system, to see if I can> find anything from the European satelites in regards to this tornament> in Bokina Faso, but no luck. I have even tried the cable companies, who> I know can arrange to get this event. But their response a question of> interest, marketability, and sponsors.Oh dear, sorry about that. What a world we live in with little regard forevents other than War in this part of the world!!You can try CFI - Canal France International. Your chances of viewing theevents with them throughout are high. Housainou.---------------------- Forwarded by Housainou Taal/OD/WFP on 10-02-98 15:07---------------------------From:To:cc:Subject:AFRICA/ECONOMY - CFA ZONEAsia, Europe and Africa's CFA Franc [FEATURE ARTICLE]01:08 a.m. Feb 02, 1998 EasternBy Alan RaybouldABIDJAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The dramatic falls in Asian currencies haveadded a new twist to the debate over the future of Africa's CFA francafter the likely demise of the French franc to which it is linked.The CFA franc is used by 14 African states, former French colonies forthe most part and competitors of southeast Asian countries in marketssuch as cocoa, coffee, timber and palmoil.The finance minister of Ivory Coast -- the world's biggest cocoaproducer -- said in January that Europe's move to a single currencywould not affect the CFA franc, which would be fixed against the euro ata rate ``mechanically'' derived from its current fixed parity of 100 perFrench franc.However, N'Goran Niamien added: ``What's happening in Asia concerns usto the highest degree.''Other observers recognise the new factor in the equation.``The Asian crisis is going to pose a problem of competitiveness for oureconomies, and that's where the real debate on any adjustment of the CFAfranc in the context of the euro will be situated,'' said MichelAbrogoua, manager of the new West Africa Growth Fund which is committedto the Franc Zone.The CFA franc is used by Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, IvoryCoast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo in West Africa, and Cameroon,Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Gabon inCentral Africa.The Comoros Islands also belong to the Franc Zone but do not use the CFAfranc.AN AFRICAN HARD CURRENCY -- IN THEORYThe French Treasury guarantees to exchange the CFA franc for Frenchfrancs, making it -- in theory -- a rare African hard currency.Its parity went unchanged for 45 years until 1994 at 50 to one Frenchfranc, a source of stability for the mostly French firms that didbusiness in the Zone.But by the 1980s, low commodity prices and high external debt burdenshad brought stagnation into the Franc Zone, and that stability was nolonger such a virtue for countries that needed to diversify theirexports and their trading partners.The African countries were forced to swallow a devaluation by the WorldBank, International Monetary Fund and France, whose about-turn was seenas a betrayal in Africa.Rumours are rife in the Zone that the advent of the euro could be theoccasion for another parity adjustment.Bankers in Africa say some businesses are switching funds into Frenchfrancs as a precaution, and the central banks of the Zone -- the BCEAOin West Africa, the BEAC in Central Africa and the Bank of France -- aretightening the screws.It has become increasingly difficult to get even small amounts of Frenchfrancs in exchange for CFA francs in Ivory Coast's commercial capital,Abidjan. Sometimes banks demand a flight ticket to Paris as proof theneed is ``genuine.''``The BCEAO is supposed to change CFA into French francs on demand, butit says there aren't any, come back in a month. It's a deliberate policyon the part of the Bank,'' the treasurer of one Abidjan bank said.In fact, full convertibility of the CFA franc was never reallyestablished after it was halted in 1993 to stop capital flight whendevaluation began to look inevitable.THEORY DIFFERS FROM PRACTICEAlain Le Noir, who heads a club of francophone African bank chiefs, saidthis made a nonsense of the Franc Zone edifice.``Recently, a French consultant, paid in CFA francs for work done inIvory Coast, was unable to exchange his CFA francs for French francs,not only at the best banks in France, but more seriously at the Bank ofFrance itself,'' he said.The crunch may come at the beginning of May, when European countriesmeet to decide which of them will be eligible to join European economicand monetary union (EMU) in 1999, and to set bilateral exchange rates asa basis for their euro parities.Some European countries are unhappy about the CFA franc being attachedto their new currency, but French ministers and officials have travelledto Africa to promise that both the link and value of the CFA franc willbe assured when the euro comes.HOW MUCH LONGER WILL SYSTEM LAST?However, one African financier, with experience of both the privatesector and the multilateral agencies, doubted the system would stay asit is for very much longer.``The French Treasury's guarantee might be given for now, but I don'tthink the French are going to accept this situation over the mediumterm, because they don't have the means,'' he said.``What you might see, as a kind of half-way solution, is a link with theeuro but with a margin of manoeuvre, so the CFA franc will no longer betied into a too rigid system.''The two parts of the Zone may even split in two -- officials in WestAfrica, moving fast towards economic union, increasingly qualify theirsupport for the CFA franc rate to their own area.But in the meantime Antoine Pouillieute, head of French developmentagency Caisse Francaise de Developpement, dismisses rumours ofdevaluation in either region linked to the advent of the euro as``flights of fancy.''``The economies of the Franc Zone, whether in Central or West Africa,are going in the right direction,'' he said in Cameroon in January.``The rate...poses no problem of competitivity in the zone. Technically,unlike in 1994, there is no economic reason to justify a devaluation.''($ - 600 CFA francs)Copyright 1998 Reuters Limited------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 15:34:21 +0100From: "Housainou Taal" < Housainou.Taal@wfp.org To: Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu Subject: France Revises African Relationship. WashPost. 6 Feb 98Message-ID: < C12565A7.004F8B5B.00@wfp.org Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiList Manager,Please forward to members for info. only. Housainou.---------------------- Forwarded by Housainou Taal/OD/WFP on 10-02-98 15:27---------------------------Housainou Taal10-02-98 15:08To: Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu cc:Subject: France Revises African Relationship. WashPost. 6 Feb 98List manager,Please forward for infor only. Housainou---------------------- Forwarded by Housainou Taal/OD/WFP on 10-02-98 15:05---------------------------From:To:cc:Subject:FRENCH FOREIGN POLICY/AFRICA 30 January - 6 February 19981. France Revises African Relationship. Washington Post. 6 Feb 982. France overhauls aid policy for developing nations. Reuters. 4 Feb98 [adds different details]3. Abidjan asks France to clarify African cooperation programme. AFP.30 Jan 98****************************************1. France Revises African RelationshipReform Plan Abolishes Ministry, Separate Policy for Former ColoniesBy Charles TrueheartWashington Post Foreign ServiceFriday, February 6, 1998; Page A40PARIS, Feb. 5?The government of Prime Minister Lionel Jospin todayoutlined a potentially far-reaching reform of France's relationship withits African "back yard," a sphere of influence dating from the colonialera that once guaranteed France the support of a major bloc of Africanvotes at the United Nations.Since the French colonial empire in Africa gave way to independencenearly 40 years ago, France has maintained close ties to most of itsformer colonies through a de facto ministry for African affairs known asthe Ministry for Cooperation, a powerful agency virtually independent ofthe rest of France's diplomatic apparatus.Over the years, French leaders, beginning with President Charles deGaulle in the 1960s, have yearned to drive a stake through the heart ofthe Cooperation Ministry. But they have always surrendered to pressuresfrom the bureaucracy and its constituency -- African leaders who saw theministry as their special conduit to political influence and foreignaid.The new reform plan reflects France's continuing retrenchment in Africaas the United States becomes more active there and Paris's desire toforge economic relationships in English-speaking African countries,notably South Africa. It represents a new phase in France's efforts tobreak out of almost four decades of quasi-colonialism and another stepin the rejiggering of global relationships in the post-Cold War era.Jospin's eight-month-old Socialist government from the beginning hassignaled its desire to break with past policy toward Africa.France's military presence on the continent is being cut by one-fourth,and this month it will participate with the United States and Britain intraining French-speaking African soldiers for peacekeeping operations onthe continent -- a tacit relinquishment of France's exclusive militarydomain that would have been unthinkable even five years ago.Thus far, Jospin's government has worked effectively on the Africandossier with President Jacques Chirac, whose Gaullist party was defeatedin legislative elections last year. Although he swore three years ago ona visit to Benin that the cherished Cooperation Ministry would exist aslong as he was president, Chirac gave his blessing to the Jospin plan.The machinery of the reform is bureaucratic: The Cooperation Ministrywill be absorbed into the Foreign Ministry, where, at least in theory,Africa will be a world region like any other. Charles Josselin, theincumbent cooperation minister, said France will cease to have aseparate foreign policy for French-speaking African countries.When the reforms are refined and put in place later this year, Josselinwill become a junior minister under Foreign Minister Hubert Vedrine. Buthe will keep a place at the cabinet table to reassure African leaderswho fear they will lose their clout and privileged access.Such are the sensitivities regarding this move that every officialeffort has been made to stress that France is not abandoning its specialfriends. Because of its high levels of poverty, French-speaking Africawill continue to constitute a "priority zone of solidarity" for Frenchdevelopment assistance, officials said today."No one will lose," Vedrine said at a news conference.At stake for developing countries is French foreign aid that amounts toalmost $8 billion a year -- on a per capita basis, more than three timesthe U.S. foreign aid budget. About two-thirds of it goes to Africancountries.The change also will enable France to act in concert with other donornations and organizations, such as the United Nations, the EuropeanUnion, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. France's aidto African nations and others in Asia and the Caribbean has been heavilyredirected in recent years through those organizations, limiting itsdirect largess to favored countries.French officials today spoke of "coherence" as the objective of thereform, but the relationship between France and Africa will continue tooperate at several levels.In addition to the newly reconstituted Foreign Ministry, rival centersof power remain at the presidential palace, which has long regardedAfrica as a special preserve, and at the Finance Ministry, whose powerover foreign aid funds has been enhanced under the new scheme.? Copyright 1998 The Washington Post Company____________________________________________Some added details:2. France overhauls aid policy for developing nationsBy Francois RaitbergerPARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - France announced a major overhaul on Wednesdayof aid to developing countries that reflected world economic changes anda new approach towards its former colonies.Socialist Prime Minister Lionel Jospin said development aid would remainfocused on Africa and would not shrink, but would be "concentrated onthose countries which most need it".State aid units, which have often carried out their work shrouded insecrecy as France clung to a fading aura as an African post-colonialsuperpower, will be merged under the foreign ministry into "a largediplomatic body" to make them more open and efficient."Africa has moved. Despite historical handicaps, and such scourges asAIDS, it now has higher economic growth rates and stronger aspirationsto democracy," Jospin told the National Assembly."We had to take this evolution into account," he said.The reform, announced at a cabinet meeting, is part of wider plans byJospin's seven-month-old government to review relations with Africa,including almost halving French troops which have often acted askingmakers there.The State Secretariat for Cooperation, which has sometimes been dubbed"ministry of the colonies", will be turned into a ministry under thedirect authority of Foreign Minister Hubert Vedrine, with a singlebudget for both.Under plans approved on Wednesday in a cabinet meeting chaired byPresident Jacques Chirac, a committee grouping representatives of nineministries will aportion aid under finance ministry control.It will define which countries qualify as members of a "PrioritySolidarity Zone" which will get the bulk of the aid, set to remain at atotal 38 billion francs ($6.3 billion) or 0.45 percent of gross domesticproduct.Jospin said the zone would include all the countries which are nowmembers of France's Aid and Cooperation Fund -- most of France's formerAfrican colonies, some of the continent's other poorest states as wellas Haiti and Cambodia.But membership could change in the future as economic conditions evolve.Government officials said cooperation had to adapt to recent economicchanges, which left some poor countries dependent on foreign state aidwhile others could rely more on private investment.Conservative Gaullist Jacques Baumel, head of the National AssemblyDefence Committee, launched a blistering attack on the reform asspelling the end of France's traditional links with Africa "at a timewhen some countries make no mystery of their determination to edge usout".France has suffered recent setbacks in Africa as it backed theoverthrown Hutu government blamed for the genocide in Rwanda, and itsally, Mobutu Sese Seko, was ousted in Zaire by the Rwanda-backed rebelsof President Laurent Kabila."(The reform) will weaken the exceptionally close links between thecontinent and our nation by drowning French aid to Africa into the fundswe grant to all kinds of countries in the world," Baumel said.He said that scrapping the State Secretariat for Cooperation was "a badblow to an essential part of Gaullist policy" towards Africa.Under a practice set under the late president Charles de Gaulle,France's African policy was often conducted in discreet deals made withAfrican presidents by secretive French presidential envoys.Jospin said defence accords with African countries would remain in thehands of the French defence council that groups the president, the primeminister and the foreign and defence ministers. France announced lastJuly it would cut troops in Africa by 40 percent to 5,000 from 8,350.Copyright (c) 1998 ReutersReceived by NewsEDGE/LAN: 04-02-98 17:31 gmt+2____________________________________________3. Abidjan asks France to clarify African cooperation programmeby Adnane ZakaABIDJAN, Jan 30 (AFP) - Ivory Coast, once one of France's leadingpolitical and economic partners in Africa, took advantage Friday of avisit by French junior cooperation minister Charles Josselin to ask fordetails of planned reforms.The French secretary of state for cooperation had talks in the economiccapital Abidjan with Ivorian Minister of Foreign Affairs Amara Essy, wholater said he had asked for clarification of the reforms due early inFebruary.The French plan, which has been delayed on several occasions, notablyprovides for the merger of the cooperation ministry, considered by manyFrench-speaking countries as "the African ministry", into the foreignministry.Without going much further, Essy said of he had been told: "It is whatwe had expected.""France is a sovereign country and it is up to us to see where our owninterests lie," Essy added, stressing that "there is no problem betweenIvory Coast and France."Francophone African leaders of former colonies have shown fears that theextension by the Socialist Party government in Paris of the foreignministry's activities, henceforth expected to deal with nations of thecontinent as equal partners, would leave them high and dry and endlong-standing "special relations" with Africa,On general politics, Essy said he and Josselin had discusseddevelopments across the continent, notably in the ethnically troubledGreat Lakes region, where Rwanda and Burundi are swept by conflcitbetween the mainly Tutsi armies and extremist Hutu rebels, and theEnglish-speaking countries of Liberia and Sierra Leone, in which IvoryCoast has major regional interests.Liberia is emerging from a brutal civil war and Sierra Leone iscurrently run by a military junta allied to former rebels, who havepromised to restore power to elected civilian authorities next April.Fighting continues in Sierra Leone, whose economy has been savaged bythe conflict.Josselin, who arrived in Abidjan on Thursday evening, was also receivedby Ivorian President Henri Konan Bedie and took part in a meeting of asteering committee on the "Franc Zone initiative for investment" at theIvorian headquarters of the Central Bank of West African States.The Franc Zone groups African nations whose CFA currency is pegged tothe French franc.Josselin stated that "investment remains insufficient in the zone" inspite of the 50 percent devaluation of the CFA franc in January 1994,which took the rate to 100 CFA for one French franc, and regardless of"numerous and important institutional reforms in the past five years".The French minister blamed the investment shortfall mainly on a lack ofcommunication. He proposed to provide "the necessary technical means incoming months to launch a promotion campaign: the opening of an Internetweb-site, the production of an investment guide and market atlas and amajor campaign in the media and in the marketing network.""If Africa wants to avoid being sidelined by the modernisation of tradeand exchange, it must give itself modern and dynamic means ofcommunication," he said.On Friday night, Brosselin is due to go to an "Africities 98"exhibition, part of a series of events on African town and communitylife. He is expected to emphasise the need for more decentralisedcooperation between France and the continent.az-mle/fxh/nb/hlCopyright (c) 1998 Agence France-PresseReceived by NewsEDGE/LAN: 30-01-98 15:08 gmt+2------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 13:37:46 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: African Cup of Nations' ResultsMessage-ID: < 34E09E7A.4A2@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Archi,Is this crazy or what? Even the Canadian satelites that capture alot ofinternational soccer events, could not even pull this off. They do showalot of French football games every week, and I am not sure if CanalFrance International is one of them or not.But I thank you for hint. I will give it a try. Also did found out thatthe YAHOO Brothers do update the scores thru the REUTERS fairly quikly.Oh well, heading back to our satelite room to do more searching. See youguys are luckier than some of us out here. Hope someone is recording thegames so far.CheersKing Solomon archibald.graham@commit.gm wrote:> Oh dear, sorry about that. What a world we live in with little regard for> events other than War in this part of the world!!> You can try CFI - Canal France International. Your chances of viewing the> events with them throughout are high. Otherwise some of us here like> Tombong Saidy may have to fill you on the events as they unfold.> Regards> Archi------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 13:37:32 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Thousands flee Freetown fightingMessage-ID: < 9802101837.AA32856@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGambia-Lers,Have you been keeping up with the war in Freetown? Seems like there hasbeen fierce fighting going on between the security forces (ECOMOG and CDF)and the Junta forces (AFPRC/RUF) over the past few days.It is really sad to note that the OAU and the UN have allowed the war inthis area to degenerate to such a level. A Rwandan and Somalian typesituation seems unevitable if these organisation do not step in to bringabout peace. The security forces have vowed to remove the Junta, at allcost, this time, in order to satisfy the Conakry accord of restoringOusted President Tejan Kabba as the democratically elected leader.Whether the security forces archieve their goal of restoring Kabba or not,my question is, couldn't there have been an alternte way of bringing peacewithout the massacre of innocent civilians? It is ironic that innocentcivilians would have to die in the process of restoring one man to power.I guess that's what sacrifice is all about. As someone with relatives inthe region, my heart continues to bleed terribly for all the victims andthose entrapped with a "no way out".Regards,Moe S. Jallow****************************************************************************Thousands flee Freetown fightingThousands of people are fleeing eastern Freetownin Sierra Leone as heavy shelling and fightingcontinues between Nigerian troops and forces loyalto the military regime.The Nigerians are clashing with the militarygovernment's troops on several fronts in theoutskirts of the city. Dozens of people have beenkilled and hundreds wounded in five days of fighting.Some of the wounded have been taken to hospital inwheelbarrows.Since dawn on Tuesday the sound of shelling hasboomed around the hills above the capital and in theeastern suburbs. Thousands of people have beenmoving through the narrow streets of the city tryingto escape the artillery and small arms fire.The Nigerians say they are determined to flushout Sierra Leone's military regime, which wascondemned by the international community forseizing power in a coup last May. The Nigeriancommander, Colonel Maxwell Khobie, said he wasintending to take Freetown on Tuesday.But forces loyal to the military government areresisting fiercely. A spokesman for the regimesaid the fighting would continue to the end.---------------------------Source:Associated Press------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 14:10:57 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Thousands flee Freetown fightingMessage-ID: < 9802101910.AA46854@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitCorrection....> Gambia-Lers,> Have you been keeping up with the war in Freetown? Seems like there has> been fierce fighting going on between the security forces (ECOMOG and CDF)> and the Junta forces (AFPRC/RUF) over the past few days.The last line should read:.... and the junta forces (AFRC/RUF) over the past few days.^^^^^^^^^------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 15:08:26 +0100From: "Housainou Taal" < Housainou.Taal@wfp.org To: Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu Subject: France Revises African Relationship. WashPost. 6 Feb 98Message-ID: < C12565A7.004D7767.00@wfp.org Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiList manager,Please forward for infor only. Housainou---------------------- Forwarded by Housainou Taal/OD/WFP on 10-02-98 15:05---------------------------From:To:cc:Subject:FRENCH FOREIGN POLICY/AFRICA 30 January - 6 February 19981. France Revises African Relationship. Washington Post. 6 Feb 982. France overhauls aid policy for developing nations. Reuters. 4 Feb98 [adds different details]3. "Theyinitiated the attack and we'll carry it to the logical conclusion to ensure vantagepositions where our soldiers would not be attacked," he said. Mohammed saidthe clashes started Thursday after an ECOMOG patrol vehicle hit a landminein Kissy, then came under "concentrated fire" from junta soldiers and RUFfighters. "We can't tolerate this unprovoked attack or unnecessary killing ofNigerians," Mohammed told reporters in Lagos, adding that ECOMOG hasmounted an all-out offensive to overthrow Sierra Leone's military government."As I am talking to you our troops are moving. We are not far away from thecity center," Mohammed said. "We're tired of this and want to finish it, as it'san opportunity to bring some sanity into the system and implement theConakry Accord. Our troops have advanced to Wellington, Calabar, Waterloo,and Bengwema Training Center. These are strategic areas on the outskirts ofFreetown. We are now working hard to capture Kissy, which is the base fromwhich the junta gets its supplies." A junta spokesman said ECOMOG troopswere meeting stiff opposition in their attempts to enter the capital. "We havereceived military intelligence via their radio that they are to enter Freetowntoday," the spokesman said. "There is no end in sight to the fighting, as bothsides are determined to come on top." By late Sunday, ECOMOG troops werereported to have reached Grassfields, about five miles from the city center.Junta military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel John Milton acknowledged thatproperty damage had been considerable, especially in the satellite towns ofWellington, Kissy, Regent, Rokell, Waterloo, and Devil Hole. Milton denied aclaim by the opposition pro-democracy Radio 98.1, which reported anECOMOG advance on Freetown from three fronts. BBC West Africacorrespondent Mark Doyle reported Monday that the Nigerians are approachingthe city from the east and the south, with the key battles being fought tocontrol the road leading out of Freetown and the hills behind it. "If the Nigerianssucceed in cutting the main roads out of Freetown, they will effectively trap themilitary government and half a million people in the Freetown peninsula," Doylesaid. After a morning lull in the fighting, Nigerian ECOMOG troops resumedlong-range artillery bombardments from their base at Lungi InternationalAirport. Nigerian Alpha jet fighters bombed targets in Freetown, includingSierra Leone Broadcasting Service's transmitter on Leicester Peak. Staff wereevacuated, and there was no immediate word on casualties or damage. SLBSradio and television have not been broadcasting since Sunday night. Radio98.1 reported Sunday that junta soldiers were massing at Fourah Bay Collegein preparation for an attack on Gloucester and Regent, as well as LeicesterPeak, all of which are reportedly now under ECOMOG control.In the first official announcement of casualties for the Sierra Leone side,Director of Military Health Services Brigadier James Kanu said Monday that 13soldiers had died since the fighting started on Thursday, and that 109 peoplehad received shrapnel wounds. "The civilian casualty continues to increasebecause of the bombardment by Nigerian ECOMOG Alpha jets," he added."The civilian casualties have been very high, especially in the areas which havebeen hit by heavy bombardment," military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel JohnMilton told reporters. He gave no figures, but hospital sources say scores ofpeople have been killed since Thursday. Medical ward officer Sillah Dumbuyasaid more than 80 wounded were admitted to Freetown's Wilberforce MilitaryHospital, while medical officials said that over 100 others, many of themcivilians, have been admitted to Connaught Hospital. ECOMOG forcecommander Major-General Timothy Shelpidi said there were heavy casualtieson the Sierra Leonean side, but put the blame on the junta. "They are not onlylosing in terms of men and territory, they are now arming school children," hesaid. He accused the junta of killing people whom they accused of takingsides with ECOMOG. ECOMOG Chief of Staff Brigadier-General Abdul-OmeMohammed acknowledged casualties on the ECOMOG side, but gave nonumbers. "There is no doubt that in a war zone there must be casualties," hesaid. "There are some wounded and some killed, but I don't have the numbersyet." The BBC reported Monday that Freetown has become a "dead city."Schools and shops are closed, food is scarce, and prices have increaseddrastically.ECOMOG force commander Major-General Timothy Shelpidi on Mondaydenied claims by the junta to have shot down a Nigerian Alpha fighter plane onSunday. "All of my planes and pilots are accountedfor," he said.------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 16:47:30 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: African Cup of Nations' ResultsMessage-ID: < 68857ca4.34e0cb02@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitThere was only one match today and the results are:Egypt Vs Mozambique 2 - 0PeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 17:25:25 -0800From: "Morro krubally" < jamba@cyberramp.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Can't we just be honest?Message-ID: < 199802102332.RAA03988@mailhost.cyberramp.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAlpha:I must say what a pleasure it is to catch you on the net.The last I saw you, since Muslim High, was 1990 on a visit to Gambia. In1996 I was in Hanover visiting with Samsudeen Colley, In inquiring If therewere any other members of our class in Germany, He acknowledged that youwere around somewhere in the Bremen area. And that Sheriff Manneh(Do youhave any recollection of him?) was also in the Hanover area.Are you still based in Duechland?On a different note, I caught your exchange with Bass on the Bantaba. Inoticed that you are not on the same wavelength.It is quite all right to have diverging views on the issues. I am not sureif it is prudent to allow your exchanges to escalate to a state ofirritation.To the extend that Bass is unable to discern the principles of PDOIS(Ifthis is your view) then, the task is yours to enlighten him on the realstand of PDOIS.I think the fundamental purpose of this Bataba is to creat a suitablemedium for the purposes of exchanging ideas, thus providing intellectualstimulation, meeting and making new friends so on, and soforth. so letsmake it a pleasant experience.Keep up the good contribution!!I am glad to be able to say hello. Its been a while.Morro Krubally----------> From: Alpha Robinson < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Can't we just be honest?> Date: Tuesday, February 03, 1998 1:57 AM> Bass wrote,> >I find it> >terribly amusing that you and Mr.Robison tend to think that all those> >Gambians who disagree with what Pdois have to say do so because theydon't> >know what Pdois is talking about.But maybe some do precisely becausethey> >know so very well what Pdois is talking about.> Bass I am beggining to get irritated by your capacity to twist around> facts. I mentioned your lack of knowledge about PDOIS' programme> simply because it was so obvious that you have not read PDOIS'> writnings on its economic programme before. Proof of this is found in> your statement "as a result, the economic> strategy it is NOW putting forward and confidently portraying as the> only cure of the economic ailments of our nation". I underline now> because reading through your writing critically I understood you to> be saying that PDOIS which is after all a Semi-socialist or socialist> party which after all is hostile (by default) to market forces, has> NOW turned around to pretend to us that they are open to private> ownership. That is just not true, period.> See the point! For that reason alone have I made my contentions.> Let me make this clear Bass, I do not at all expect everyone to> embrace PDOIS' ideas for that would be very naive. What I wish to see> though is an honest stand on what they say IN PRINCIPLE and not just> slander and distortions based on one's own imaginations. Any politicallymature person will know that> people affiliate with parties which either best serve their own> personal interests or the collective interest of society as they see> it. Of course> those who wish to continue to live at the expense of the people,> those who do not wish to make any sacrifice for the country cannot> accept PDOIS' programme. On the other hand, those in whose interest> PDOIS speaks will be more receptive to PDOIS' ideas. I can hear you> saying, but why are they not in government, that's another matter.> Once they manage to free themselves from the Shackles of the criminal> vices of post colonial politics, it will become obvious to a> farmer that he/she has nothing to gain by enriching a few Gambians at> his/her own expense. If you ask the farmer with a liberated mind or> one of those Gambians out in the streets he/she> will tell you that nothing has changed since independence. Their> lives remain miserable. The same colanuts they recieved from Jawara> they recieve from Jammeh today. Such people who have not tasted the> honeys of independence are logically (once free) bound to think> different from educated ones like you. You have the chances to live a> decent life and you do not want to loose those standards which you> have aquired simply by virtue of your education. See, if you were a> poor farmer you are bound to react differently to financial> discipline, for that would have improved your life and give you> dignity!> So to cut the story short yes, some Gambians do not understand PDOIS'> programme, some on the other hand disagree with it because it refuses> them the previledge to live like kings. But in any case we must be> honest about it and simply disagree in principle, INFORM and EDUCATE the> Gambian people, those who were less fortunate, those who were> deliberately and still are deliberately kept ignorant, who should be thefinal judges.> Simple!> much respect,> Alpha------------------------------Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 18:11:34 -0500From: sjennings@gardner-webb.edu (Sharon Jennings)To: MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU Subject: [Fwd: [Fwd: Happy V-Day!]]Message-ID: < 34DF8D26.4571@gardner-webb.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: message/rfc822Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inline----------------------------Original message----------------------------Return-Path: < thoyle@gardner-webb.edu Received: from FAC_22963.GARDNER-WEBB.EDU ([152.44.8.106])by gwu-mail-srv.gardner-webb.edu (Netscape Mail Server v1.1)with SMTP id AAA212 for < sjennings@gardner-webb.edu >;Mon, 9 Feb 1998 11:50:13 -0500Message-ID: < 34DF3210.186B@gardner-webb.edu Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 11:42:56 -0500From: thoyle@gardner-webb.edu (Tammy Hoyle)X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0Gold (Win95; I)MIME-Version: 1.0To: Sharon Jennings < sjennings@gardner-webb.edu Subject: [Fwd: Happy V-Day!]Content-Type: message/rfc822Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inlineMessage-ID: < 34DF2D7D.1301@gardner-webb.edu Date: Mon, 09 Feb 1998 11:23:25 -0500From: Tammy Hoyle < thoyle@gardner-webb.edu X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0Gold (Win95; I)MIME-Version: 1.0To: pcanupp@gardner-webb.edu Subject: Happy V-Day!Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSending this, not for good luck, but to share a really neat story!!----------John Blanchard stood up from the bench, straightened his Army uniform,and studied the crowd of people making their way through Grand CentralStation. He looked for the girl whose heart he knew, but whose face hedidn't, the girl with the rose. His interest in her had begun thirteenmonths before in a Florida library. Taking a book off the shelf hefound himself intrigued, not with the words of the book, but with thenotes penciled in the margin. The soft handwriting reflected athoughtful soul and insightful mind. In the front of the book, hediscovered the previous owner's name, Miss Hollis Maynell. With time andeffort he located her address. She lived in New York City. He wroteher aletter introducing himself andinviting her to correspond.The next day he was shipped overseas for service in World War II.During the next year and one month the two grew to know each otherthrough the mail. Each letter was a seed falling on a fertile heart. Aromance was budding. Blanchard requested a photograph, but she refused.She felt that if he really cared, it wouldn't matter what she lookedlike. When the day finally came for him to return from Europe, theyscheduled their first meeting - 7:00 PM at the Grand Central Station inNew York. "You'll recognize me," she wrote, "by the red rose I'll bewearing on my lapel."So at 7:00 he was in the station looking for a girl whose heart heloved, but whose face he'd never seen. I'll let Mr. Blanchard tell youwhat happened:A young woman was coming toward me, her figure long and slim. Herblonde hair lay back in curls from her delicate ears; her eyes were blueas flowers. Her lips and chin had a gentle firmness, and in her palegreen suit she was like springtime come alive. I started toward her,entirely forgetting to notice that she was not wearing a rose. As Imoved, a small, provocative smile curved her lips. "Going my way,sailor?" she murmured.Almost uncontrollably I made one step closer to her, and then I sawHollis Maynell. She was standing almost directly behind the girl. Awoman well past 40, she had graying hair tucked under a worn hat.. Shewas more than plump, her thick-ankled feet thrust into low-heeledshoes. The girl in the green suit was walking quickly away. I felt asthough I was split in two, so keen was my desire to follow her, and yetso deep was my longing for the woman whose spirit had truly companionedme and upheld my own. And there she stood. Her pale, plump face wasgentle and sensible, her gray eyes had a warm and kindly twinkle.I did not hesitate. My fingers gripped the small worn blue leather copyof the book that was to identify me to her. This would not be love, butitwould be somethingprecious, something perhaps even better than love, a friendship forwhich Ihad been andmust ever be grateful. I squared my shoulders and saluted and held outthebook to the woman,even though while I spoke I felt choked by the bitterness of mydisappointment."I'm Lieutenant John Blanchard, and you must be Miss Maynell. I am soglad you could meet me; may I take you to dinner?" The woman's facebroadened into a tolerant smile. "I don't know what this is about,son," she answered, "but the young lady in the green suit who just wentby, she begged me to wear this rose on my coat. And she said if youwere to ask me out to dinner, I should go and tell you that she iswaiting foryouin the big restaurant across the street. She said it was some kind oftest!"It's not difficult to understand and admire Miss Maynell's wisdom. Thetrue nature of a heart is seen in its response to the unattractive."Tell me whom you love," Houssaye wrote, "And I will tell you who youare."Send this to 3 people.... You will have good luck for an entire day.Send this to 8 people .... You will have good luck for all of next week.Send this 11 or more people......You will know your true love and behappy for a long, long time.Send this to 20 or more people ...... You and your true love are goingto be happily married for ever after.Send this to nobody...... You will have bad luck for at least 5 years.------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 20:05:18 ESTFrom: JENGFANNEH@aol.com To: Gambia-L@U.washington.edu Subject: Poor choice of wordsMessage-ID: < 4b52eb02.34e0f950@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitI will have to admit that the Baboucarr Gaye's ordeal affected me to utilisepoor choice of words, and reading from your respond it has offended youpresonally and unfortunately that was not the intent.I have gone back and re-read your statement, and to some extent might havejump the guns, but I will have to say your last statement is an implication ofan opinion. But all the same, I never intended it to be personal, and talkingabout Mr.Fall good old days in Kaur brought some good feeling, and I hope thatwas the intention.(laugh)....Mose------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 20:21:23 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GRA, Univ. of Washington, Seattle (fwd)Message-ID: < 199802110121.UAA20351@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textForwarded message:> From owner-forgrad-l-outgoing@mtu.edu Tue Feb 10 16:24:45 1998> X-Received: MTU Resend v1.3 for forgrad-l> Message-Id: < 199802102124.QAA17849@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu > X-Sender: ajlondo@141.219.149.237 > X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Light Version 1.5.2> Mime-Version: 1.0> Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"> Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 16:24:40 -0500> To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu > From: "Andrew J. Londo" < ajlondo@mtu.edu > Subject: GRA, Univ. of Washington, Seattle> Cc: forestry-l@mtu.edu > Precedence: list> >Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 12:30:17 -0700> >Reply-To: robh@u.washington.edu > >Sender: FORSOILS-owner@u.washington.edu > >From: Rob Harrison < robh@u.washington.edu > >To: "Forest Soils" < forsoils@u.washington.edu > >Subject: GRA, Univ. of Washington, Seattle> >X-To: forsoils < forsoils@u.washington.edu > >X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> >Greetings list members,> >> >A Graduate Research Assistantship (GRA) is available to a qualified> >student interested in pursuing a master's or doctoral degree in> >Quantitative Resources Management within the College of Forest Resources> >at the University of Washington. The successful candidate will perform> >research on early growth and development in young, managed stands of> >Douglas-fir, concentrating on stand dynamics, growth and yield> >relationships, and population structure relationships. Opportunities> >for> >research on other biometrical topics are also available. A strong> >quantitative background is desired. To be considered for this GRA,> >students must be admitted (or must be in process of applying) to the> >University of Washington's Graduate School. For further information> >about> >stipend amounts (including tuition waivers) and duration of research> >assistantship, contact Dr. Eric Turnblom through one of the means> >provided> >below.> >> >Thanks for your consideration!> >> >Eric C. Turnblom, Asst. Prof.----------------------------------------> >University of Washington ect@u.washington.edu > >College of Forest Resources> >232 Bloedel Hall FAX (206) 685-3091> >BOX 352100> >Seattle, WA 98195-2100 VOICE (206) 543-2762> >=====================================================================> >> >------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 22:52:03 ESTFrom: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Embassy & Other mattersMessage-ID: < 688649ea.34e12066@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitIn a message dated 98-02-08 18:54:30 EST, you write:<< Some of you mayremembered that before 1994 Gambians did not need visas to visit the UnitedKingdom as long as one is staying for less than 90 days and even when visaswere required,Dear Tombong,This 90 days policy was under the Commonwealth Nations, which I believe TheGambia is part of. However during the Prime Minsiter Maraget Thacher, some ofthe commonwealths policy agreements where changed.The UK use this policy agreement to close the loop hole on Gambians. Howeverother commonwealth conutries are still given the 90 days privilage.Jagana------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 03:15:05 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Wanted urgently: Starker ProgramMessage-ID: < B0000051882@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitDoes anyone on the list uses Starker program?I would be grateful to get in contact with anyone who is currently or hadbeenpreviously using Starker (disk compression) Program.A lead to someone who has got or uses it would also be greatly appreciated.I had a crash on a computer with a hard disk originally compressed usingStarker without a backup.I have scouting around for about 2 weeks now for this program butto no avail so any assistance would be really appreciated.Looking forward to any assistance.Regards to all,Archie-mail address:------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 23:03:19 ESTFrom: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Embassy & Other mattersMessage-ID: < 7539e90d.34e1230b@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitIn a message dated 98-02-09 03:40:06 EST, you write:<< One of the main reasons why I was identified to head this important> institution was the make it more of a national radio and television andmake> it accessibly to all Gambians and to serve all political views. From my own> judgement (I could be wrong) we are now doing that. We are reporting theviews> of the opposition and other views. We covered PDOIS' congress and we also> covered a UDP workshop on Youths. Since I came to GRTS, these were the only> two times that a request for coverage was made by the opposition. >>Dear Tombong.Just as suggestion " I hope you are open for Suggestion".As head of the GRTS why not offer to each political an OPINION TIME. Thiscould be about five minutes after the news a member of any political partywill be given FIVE MINUTES to view their opinion with no SENSOR on aparticular event that happened over the week or so.Just a Suggestion.Jagana------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 23:37:43 -0500From: M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Wanted urgently: Starker ProgramMessage-ID: < 34E12B16.A35B5D3B@mindspring.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr. Graham,I have not used the program (I believe you mean Stacker) for quite some time,because it tended to precipitate some problems. Among other things, Stackingtends to slow down the access time, which is amplified on larger drives. Iwould have to look for the documentation to address your problem (if I can findit.)MWP archibald.graham@commit.gm wrote:> Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm > via Commit> Does anyone on the list uses Starker program?> I would be grateful to get in contact with anyone who is currently or had> been> previously using Starker (disk compression) Program.> A lead to someone who has got or uses it would also be greatly appreciated.> I had a crash on a computer with a hard disk originally compressed using> Starker without a backup.> I have scouting around for about 2 weeks now for this program but> to no avail so any assistance would be really appreciated.> Looking forward to any assistance.> Regards to all,> Archi> e-mail address:------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 00:30:30 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Artillery Shells Pound Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < 9802110530.AA46236@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThey called it "one of the bloodiest days yet". Brothers andsisters...there is really a fierce battle going on out there,according to this report.Regards,Moe S. Jallow************************************************************************Artillery Shells Pound SierraLeoneBy Clarence Roy-MacaulayAssociated Press WriterTuesday, February 10, 1998; 4:45 p.m. ESTFREETOWN, Sierra Leone (AP) -- A WestAfrican intervention force advanced on SierraLeone's capital Tuesday while artillery shellspounded the seaside city, killing civilians andscattering frightened residents.Although no casualty figures were available, it wasclearly one of the bloodiest days yet in theNigerian-led force's renewed campaign to oust acoup-installed military regime and restore SierraLeone's elected government.Residents running for shelter said at least a dozencivilians were killed in shelling. It was unclear whowas firing, but witnesses said it appeared theintervention force was shelling junta forces.In New York, the U.N. Security Council called foran immediate end to the fighting.Source:The Associated Press------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 00:52:38 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The first ugly moment of the OlympicsMessage-ID: < 9802110552.AA42060@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThey say, "you reap what you sow". I wonder how true that is. Seems tohappen almost always. Maybe, it is always true then (though notstatistically proven by me).Regards,Moe S. Jallow******************************************************************Canadian tests positive for marijuanaNAGANO, Japan - Canadian gold medallist RossRebagliati of Whistler, B.C., hastested positive for marijuana use, theInternational Olympic Committee said tonight.Richard Pound, IOC vice-president and a Montrealnative, said the snowboarder hadfailed both parts of the drug tests medallists gothrough at the Olympic Games.The Canadian Olympic Association says it plans tomount an appeal to an independentcourt of arbitration. That body would have to makea ruling within 24 hours of the appeal.A positive drug test, if it stands, would resultin the stripping of the gold medal for theCanadian.Source: Unknown------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 16:13:25 +0330From: "malang maane" < langjr@worldnet.att.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CITIZEN FM CLOSED BY THE GOVERNMENTMessage-ID: < 19980211060107.AAA27036@kansala.avana.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI quite agree with Ousman Gajigo on this issue..I am about 99% sure thatthe main reaon this station was shut down is bcos of the information theygave out. The NIA; whatever it stands for I believe is denying the peoplethe freedom to express themselves. Without criticism, I don't see howanybody can rectify their mistakes. The people must be allowed to say whatthey have and feel like saying. Every tom dick and harry works forNIA..what is this about.Please help those who are trying to do something for the nation.Lang Jr.------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 16:29:45 +0330From: "malang maane" < langjr@worldnet.att.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Unwarranted MailMessage-ID: < 19980211061337.AAA5305@kansala.avana.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi guys,I have a couple of suggestions. I would like to ask you guys to pleasedirect individual mails to whoever they are supposed to go to instead ofsending it to the whole list.Please use the right means of subscribingpeople to the list..I would kindly ask the list administrators to send outa message explaining the procedure. I believe this will eliminate a lot ofunwarranted messages.Your cooperation in this matter is highly appreciated.Lang Jr.------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 01:58:52 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Sierra Leone and west AfricaMessage-ID: < 9802110658.AA31888@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGambia-Lers,Please allow me to say that if this message sounds provocative andunmanneredly, kindly excuse my ignorance, for that is not an intention onmy part.I forwarded two articles about the situation in Sierra Leone with the hopethat we can engage in dialogue about the state of Sierra Leone (as ourneighbours, brothers and sisters) and the west african region. Tosurprise, however, no one seems to talk about it. Even though I willassume that most of you have acccess to information about the war, I stillfeel that we need to exchange our different views on this issue, as weare, either directly or indirectly, connected to Sierra Leone since it isalso in West africa.I am surprised that we are not talking about the Sierra Leone war. I amsurprised too that we are very much concerned and has talked about theshowdown between the US and Iraq, but not about the killings andassociated suffering that is going in our own back yards. I am alsosurprised that we have not addressed the issue of the fact that a turmoil(instability) in Sierra Leone is a problem for the whole of West Africa.If you think that the discussing the "stability of west africa" is worthyour time, then let me say to you "thank you". When I read about what'shappening in/to Sierra Leone, I always fear that the consequences of thiswar will have a lasting and devastating influence on the stability of WestAfrica. Some rumour I heard is that Charles Taylor of Liberia is sidingwith the Junta in Sierra Leone, and has reportedly sent some troops to aidthe falling Junta forces. Now even if the above is untrue, and Kabba getsreinstated as president, what feelings will he (Kabba) harbour towards(for) his neighbour, Liberia and Charles Taylor?I see this as a state of instability in that region of Sierra Leone,Liberia (and possibly Guinea). We are talking about three major componentsof West Africa here. Even if the Nigerian (and other west african) forces,(ECOMOG) decide to stay, will they be very effective, and how long willforces remain in effect? Finally, who will be paying for the existence ofthe ECOMOG forces, and how long will they maintain the peace? I pray thatit doesn't get too outrageous a condition of degredation. Even if myprayers were answered, when will Sierra Leone completely recover from theevils of destruction? And, at what cost?So please, let's put up a debate on this Sierra Leonean crisis. Remember,eventhough it is so far way from Gambia, Sierra Leone is still part ofWest Africa. Anything that happens there will impact the Gambia in anegative fashion.Thank you for your time.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 10:24:33 -0000From: " foroyaa@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ON THE ARREST OF BABOUCARR GAYE AND EBRIMA SILLAH OF CITIZEN FMMessage-ID: < B0000052144@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Foroyaa" < foroyaa@commit.gm via CommitThe President of the Republic,State House,Marina Parade,BANJUL9 February, 1998.THE WISE ACT ACCORDING TO THE DICTATES OF THE SECOND THOUGHTRe: On The Closure Of Citizen FM And The Arrest Of Baboucarr Gaye AndEbrima SillahThere are three approaches to a problem. One is to shy away and grumble insafe corners. The other is to ignore it as if it does not exist, and thethird is to face it and take part in solving it. The latter is theobjective of this letter.You would agree with us that it is usually an act of great folly to act inaccordance with the dictates of the first flash in the mind. Firstimpression usually speaks the language of the heart. The wise listen to thelanguage of the second thought and act according to its dictates. We hopethese words would prove instructive.Mr President, this letter should have been addressed to the Secretary ofState for Works, Communication and Information. However, when the crisisbroke out on Thursday, 5 February, 1998 we tried to get in touch with theSecretary of State and discovered that he has travelled. We tried to get intouch with the Secretary General, Office of the President, to find out whowas acting in the place of the Secretary of State, but he was at a meeting.We, therefore, contacted other authorities to ring the alarm bell which isan important crisis or tension prevention and management strategy in acountry where leaders respect and are open to public opinion.Since the Secretary of State has not been at his desk up to the time ofdrafting this letter, it was conceived appropriate to address this letterto you so that it may be an ingredient for strategic thinking on how tohandle a simple matter which can become complex by wrong handling.Mr President, all those who exercise direction and control over the affairsof the state have sworn and have been heard swearing to do right to allmanner of people without fear or favour, affection or ill-will. Thisaccords with the principle of impartial justice. It affirms that a personwho is to decide the faith of others must fight his or her own humanfrailties which may tend to push him or her to act because of fear,favouritism, affection or ill-will. A leader of people must rely on secondthought and the principle of impartial judgment to decide the faith ofthose placed under their jurisdiction. A leader who cannot abide by thefairness principle cannot possibly ensure the proper administration of astate on the basis of justice.Before leaping into the heart of what is of major concern not only to usbut to many of our compatriots here and abroad, as you may have gatheredfrom the e-mail, if you are really monitoring public opinion, it isnecessary to make certain things abundantly clear.We do not see this matter as a partisan one. We are not out to appear asthe defender of Citizen FM or score political points. We are sure that allof us have now realised that Citizen FM has become a very independent mediaestablishment. The interview with Mr Ousainou Darboe when he came from hisforeign tour; the interview with Mr Hamat Bah after his provincial tour,and the interview with Halifa Sallah after a letter was addressed toSecretary of State Dominic Mendy confirm that no political party can usethe station as a propaganda tool. Those who sit on the hot stool andquestioned by the Citizen FM staff know that one has to have something tosay to come out without one's integrity being questioned.We do not expect that this letter will make Citizen FM less vigorous in thescrutinization of whatever we say in the future. In fact, the Gambian mediaso overwhelmed the US Ambassador to the UN, during his press conference,that he could not avoid saying "you have a free press".In deed! In deed! a free press is one which asserts its objectivity insearching for the truth in spite of whether it is tolerated by the powerthat be or not. All democratic governments learn to ensure decency injournalism by exercising the right to reply.Of course, just as one does not have a perfect legislature, judiciary andexecutive, one should not expect to have a perfect media. Allprofessionals, irrespective of their works of life, may behave responsiblyor irresponsibly. What is, therefore, important is for the aggrieved tohave the right to redress via the right to reply or through court actionaccording to the dictates of laws which are reasonably justifiable in ademocratic society. We ourselves have utilised this right to reply veryrecently when allegations were made by a politician through the DailyObserver and was broadcast over Citizen FM. This right to reply was alsoexercised by the Secretary of State for Interior in connection withallegations of torture of the UDP Candidate for Kombo South. We are surethat each political party has had something said by one media or the otherthat it does not agree with, but then there must be tolerance.As far as we are concerned, the independent media and the executive arelike the teeth and the tongue. If both act in the public interest they willoperate independently but in harmony to enhance development. If there areshortcomings, there will be tensions without one being able to get rid ofthe other. Tolerance is the key.In short, there was a day, during the transition period, when allnewspaper editors were taken to court and no private owned newspaper founditself in the streets. How did it appear to you?Allow us to paint the picture this way. Suppose all the pens in a countrywere broken; all the books torn; all the computers crushed; all the radiostations closed; all the ears plugged; all the eyes closed; all the mouthssealed, except for occasional right to eat food to survive, what would bethe state of affair? We would all live in a world of silence and emptinessin misery. No country can have integrity where people do not have the rightto express their views freely and be restrained so as to do so responsiblyby just laws administered by independent and impartial courts.Pardon us for the long preamble which is designed to draw valuable lessonsjust to help the mind and heart to be more fertile to envelope what is tofollow.Mr President, the delivery of impartial justice may be fettered by thecommission or omission of an act. This is why those who act on behalf ofthe state should have their actions grounded on what is legally provided.You would agree with us that the media should not act as a prosecutor andjudge, and the executive also should not act as a prosecutor and judge.Hence, when there is reason to believe that any media practitioner hasviolated the law, he or she should be taken to a police station and toldthe offence he or she is suspected to have committed, charged and thentaken before a court for hearing. This is a simple process which does notrequire any alarm.What we cannot comprehend is why the arrest of baboucarr gaye was done bythe National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and not the police and why he wasdetained at the NIA headquarters in ex-communicado, instead of being takento police headquarters. It is important for you to know that his wife wasgoing through emotional strain when we spoke to her after she tried to takelunch to his husband on Thursday 5 February, 1998 without being able totrace him. No one could know the place of detention of Mr Gaye and EbrimaSillah at that time as if they were security threats. This, Mr President,leads to psychological torture for a wife, children and loved ones. It wasnot until Friday, 6 February, 1998 that the wife could see her husbandwhen they escorted him to Citizen FM to pick up some documents.On that same day, armed paramilitary troops were brought to take over theradio station. The workers were sent away and the station occupied as ifthe country was in a state of war.Mr President, we were monitoring Citizen FM on Friday. All of a sudden theFocus on Africa programme went to an abrupt halt. After sometime, strangeprogrammes in a different language could be received, then a BBC programmecame on again.Bear in mind that the station does not only broadcast news; it broadcastssocial and religious programmes on Fridays. You may wish to imagine thenumber of people who cannot tune and get BBC and who rely on Citizen FM forinternational news.We tried to call the station, but the phone kept ringing. No one took it.Can you imagine the psychological state one is put in to have a phoneringing without any answer.Mr Sam Sarr went to the station and found it occupied. No one was allowedin. The people in the neighbourhood were peeping to know what washappening. Sam Sarr tried to talk to some of them, but they would notentertain discussion about what they saw.Mr President, many people tried to bail Baboucarr Gaye and Ebrima Sillah onSaturday. Ebrima Sillah was granted bail, but Baboucarr, for some strangereasons, continued to be in detention until Monday morning, 9 February,1998, exceeding the seventy-two hours limit established by theConstitution.We hope, Mr President, that you will have reporters who will go about tofind out what the public opinion is on the closure of Citizen FM. We canassure you that it has not put your government in a favourable light.Clearly, what your government hopes to achieve by the measures used doesnot permit easy comprehension. If the action was meant to combat what itdeems to be irresponsible journalism, one must say that the measures canscarcely be judged prudent. The disadvantages of the action far outweighthe advantages, if there are any. The reason of this is simple.Gambians are becoming a very constitutional people.Section 19 of the constitution states categorically that:"(1) Every person shall have the right to liberty and security of person.No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest or detention. No one shall bedeprived of his or her liberty except on such grounds and in accordancewith such procedures as are established by law."(2) Any person who is arrested or detained shall be informed as soon as isreasonably practicable and in any case within three hours, in a languagethat he or she understands, of the reasons for his or her arrest ordetention and of his or her right to consult a legal practitioner."(3) Any person who is arrested or detained -"(a) for the purpose of bringing him or her before a court in execution ofthe order of a court; or"(b) upon reasonable suspicion of his or her having committed, or beingabout to commit, a criminal offence under the law of The Gambia,"and who is not released, shall be brought without undue delay before acourt and, in any event, within seventy-two hours."(4) Where any person is brought before a court in execution of the orderof a court in any proceedings or upon suspicion of his or her havingcommitted or being about to commit an offence, he or she shall notthereafter be further held in custody in connection with those proceedingsor that offence save upon the order of a court."(5) If any person arrested or detained as mentioned in subsection (3) (b)is not tried within a reasonable time, then without prejudice to anyfurther proceedings which may be brought against him or her, he or sheshall be released either unconditionally or upon reasonable conditions,including, in particular, such conditions as are reasonably necessary toensure that he or she appears at a later date for trial or proceedingspreliminary to trial."(6) Any person who is unlawfully arrested or detained by any other personshall be entitled to compensation from that other person or from any otherperson or authority on whose behalf that other person was acting."The mind of the constitution is clear. No one can be held in ex-communicadofor more than three hours. Within three hours after one's arrest one'slegal counsel should be able to know where one is detained.Furthermore, one cannot be detained for more than seventy-two hourswithout being taken before a court.Mr President, any attempt to utilise psychological warfare to counter whatmay be deemed to be irresponsible journalism is counter productive. Asecurity officer cannot use torture without violating the law. One cannotuse long detention without violating the law. Hence, any attempt toutilise strong arm measures simply leads a government to forfeit a lawfulimage. Such measures are therefore practically, legally and morallyindefensible.It is our view that the government should adopt it as a policy to exercisethe right to reply to counter anything it deems incorrect in newspapers oras broadcast by the electronic media and pursue the due process of lawwhere it believes the laws have been violated. This is the limit of itspowers. A step beyond this bound is to move into abuse of authority andillegality.Suffice it to say, a government which goes beyond the law to ensurecompliance with the law cannot be said to have moral authority to safeguardthe law. Such a government puts the viability of its integrity intoquestion.It is hoped that your mind, as President, shall be the depository of theideas regarding governance that are entrenched in the constitution and thusenable your government to enforce and defend the law within the law andthus avert miscarriage of justice.This is what is demanded by the situation. We hope all of us will be ableto learn from the development and help Gambia to have a responsiblegovernment and a responsible media and thus make us an enlightened peopleliving in liberty and dignity rather than dafts living under tyranny.While anticipating that you will accord this concerns your consideration,we remain,Yours,...........................................Halifa SallahFor: The Editorial Board.cc: Secretary of State for Works, Communication and Information,Attorney General,Chief Justice,The Media.------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 07:39:46 -0800From: "Morro krubally" < jamba@cyberramp.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west AfricaMessage-ID: < 199802111400.IAA19608@mailhost.cyberramp.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMoses:I can only suspect the lack of response or the seeming lack of interest inthe Sierra Leone issue, is not out of indifference to their plight, butperhaps one of lack of information. In contrast to Iraq, the Sierra Leoneissue has been only scantly reported by the U.S. media. To find informationabout issues unrelated to the Western hemisphere, one, more often than not,needs to have a vested interest in order to find news on regions outside.CNN is notably,and reputably the source we have all come to rely on forinternational news. But even CNN report on the said issue has beenrelatively scanty. I am not sure if the European media has had what onemight deem a significant coverage either.I might be incline to feel perhaps that the Sierra Leone and regionalissues might have received a better coverage had there not been a midiafrenzy about the Manaca luwinsky fiasco. To a large extend, the Iraq/ USstandoff has casted an indomitable cloud over the equally important globalissues.So Moses the story would have been different, had the media kept thepeople abreast of the development in that part of the globe.And finally, I join in prayers that the problem will not escalate into another catastrophic civil war.Good day.Morro Krubally----------> From: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Sierra Leone and west Africa> Date: Tuesday, February 10, 1998 10:58 PM> Gambia-Lers,> Please allow me to say that if this message sounds provocative and> unmanneredly, kindly excuse my ignorance, for that is not an intention on> my part.> I forwarded two articles about the situation in Sierra Leone with thehope> that we can engage in dialogue about the state of Sierra Leone (as our> neighbours, brothers and sisters) and the west african region. To> surprise, however, no one seems to talk about it. Even though I will> assume that most of you have acccess to information about the war, Istill> feel that we need to exchange our different views on this issue, as we> are, either directly or indirectly, connected to Sierra Leone since it is> also in West africa.> I am surprised that we are not talking about the Sierra Leone war. I am> surprised too that we are very much concerned and has talked about the> showdown between the US and Iraq, but not about the killings and> associated suffering that is going in our own back yards. I am also> surprised that we have not addressed the issue of the fact that a turmoil> (instability) in Sierra Leone is a problem for the whole of West Africa.> If you think that the discussing the "stability of west africa" is worth> your time, then let me say to you "thank you". When I read about what's> happening in/to Sierra Leone, I always fear that the consequences of this> war will have a lasting and devastating influence on the stability ofWest> Africa. Some rumour I heard is that Charles Taylor of Liberia is siding> with the Junta in Sierra Leone, and has reportedly sent some troops toaid> the falling Junta forces. Now even if the above is untrue, and Kabba gets> reinstated as president, what feelings will he (Kabba) harbour towards> (for) his neighbour, Liberia and Charles Taylor?> I see this as a state of instability in that region of Sierra Leone,> Liberia (and possibly Guinea). We are talking about three majorcomponents> of West Africa here. Even if the Nigerian (and other west african)forces,> (ECOMOG) decide to stay, will they be very effective, and how long will> forces remain in effect? Finally, who will be paying for the existence of> the ECOMOG forces, and how long will they maintain the peace? I pray that> it doesn't get too outrageous a condition of degredation. Even if my> prayers were answered, when will Sierra Leone completely recover from the> evils of destruction? And, at what cost?> So please, let's put up a debate on this Sierra Leonean crisis. Remember,> eventhough it is so far way from Gambia, Sierra Leone is still part of> West Africa. Anything that happens there will impact the Gambia in a> negative fashion.> Thank you for your time.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> =======================================================================> -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 08:01:32 -0800From: "Morro krubally" < jamba@cyberramp.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Unwarranted MailMessage-ID: < 199802111400.IAA19618@mailhost.cyberramp.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLang:Your suggestion of directing personal Email to the intended party cannot besaid any better. this suggestion is long overdue. Some of the Email I'vecome across are abundantly unimportant to the Bantaba; they are personaland should have been directed to the intended recipient. Some of the mailsare sent in duplicates and even in multiples of the same message. By notstaying inacordance with the intended purpose of this forum, we are takingaway from its importance. Often It takes me considerable length of time tocombat the barrage of email to delete those I find in duplicates andpersonal. this could lead to a possible negative impact on the Bantaba,hence reduction of listed membership.I hope the list managers will take note.Good day,Morro Krubally----------> From: malang maane < langjr@worldnet.att.net > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Unwarranted Mail> Date: Tuesday, February 10, 1998 4:59 AM> Hi guys,> I have a couple of suggestions. I would like to ask you guys to please> direct individual mails to whoever they are supposed to go to instead of> sending it to the whole list.Please use the right means of subscribing> people to the list..I would kindly ask the list administrators to sendout> a message explaining the procedure. I believe this will eliminate a lotof> unwarranted messages.> Your cooperation in this matter is highly appreciated.> Lang Jr.------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 17:24:04 +0100From: "Housainou Taal" < Housainou.Taal@wfp.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about AfricaMessage-ID: < C12565A8.005406B3.00@wfp.org Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiGambia-L and Moe,Your info. on Sierra Leone is well appreciated and silence does not meanlack of concern. In fact I was very keen to contribute to the debate on theGambian economy but time! time! time! I will not give up though and willsurely respond. I think, the debate on the Gambian economy could be lookedat from both the global context and from the need to deepen it much furtherin the Gambian context. Anyway, let's get back to S/Leone. I think thetragedy there is very sad and reflects the current dilema in Africanpolitics. Should Kabah be back and at what cost? How does it relate toother countries such as Congo where Ngessou also seized power recently. Wecan understand the Zaire situation when Kabila also marched to Kinshasha.All these developments tend to set a precedence. The main question is, whenwill military coups end in Africa? In Latin America of the 1960s, forexample, a coup was announced often so frequently but one rarely hears ofcoups in that region nowadays. Some Latin American and Asian countries mayhave survived the Coup disease? although some of those countries still haveproblems of geniune democratization.What are the answers then? I think the answers must come from Africansourselves especially at the regional and at the levels of OAU etc. OAUmust be adequately equipped to deal with such issues but there is alwaysthe dilemma of the right to intervene issue. Most coups centre aroundcorruption although in the S/Leone case, Kabah was hardly in power beforehe was overthrowened. Ofcourse, in Sierra Leone, we also know there arestill substantial diamond deposits which inevitably attracts a lot ofvested interests. May be some day a convention could be organised in Africaon corruption and military coups where our leaders would make declarationsand say no to both corruption and future coups. The people must them ensurethat they keep their word. The UN could assist but ofcourse, we all knowthe limits of the UN particulary in light of the New International EconomicOrder and the continous decline in UN resources for development issues. Itis much too easy these days for UN organisations to get resources for"?mergencies" (e,g. assisting refugees, drought victims etc) butdevelopment assistance is almost becoming a taboo. Yet ironically,development is what should bring about an assault on those underlyingproblems that cause poverty and affect our livelihood. I wish to go on butI must quit now, let me leave you with a poem I wrote as a frustratedAfrican during the Rwandan crises:IN THE BELLY OF THE BEASTWhere am I in this dark early morning? I feel I am somewhere very dark,cold and HOT. Yes, cold, hot, but so much else. I can't illuminate thisdark room but I can feel the energy, the potential, the magic, themischief, the canine of the dogs, and everything.Perhaps I am in the belly of the beast, perhaps I am in Africa.But what beast?, What Africa? Can I smell anything?I am blind yet I can feel the outcry of the destitute, the humiliated, thedefeated and even the deadin their shallow graves.But what about the innocent? What about women and children?What about the truth, or is it all virtues and vanity?Perhaps I am in the belly of the beast. Perhaps I am in Africa.I know I am blind but I smell the outcry of the innocent, the silent andexplicit of violence of former friendsand neighbours for the sake of land and power. The politicians arelaughing, some are shocked at thehorror, terror and error of human massacre and torture. But what am I? Iknow I am blind but is that all?Perhaps I am in the belly of the beast. Perhaps I am in Africa.Africa, where civil strife is coating the belly of the beast. Is itopportunism that yields torture, anger, and death?Or is it the way we simply are? I am blind but I feel human love even outof the naked, the battered housewife,the limbless war veteran, and even the butcher. May be we are something butshame punishes our emotionsand conscience. The excuse that other creatures are feeding the belly isgetting thinner. Love, dignity andrespect for all is the only cure for my blindness.By Housainou TaalKhartoum, 19 July 1994Poem written as tribute to the massacred victims in Africa, especially thevictims of ethnic fighting in Rwanda.Regards, Housainou. mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow) on 11-02-98 07:58:52Please respond to gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"cc: (bcc: Housainou Taal/OD/WFP)Subject: Sierra Leone and west AfricaGambia-Lers,Please allow me to say that if this message sounds provocative andunmanneredly, kindly excuse my ignorance, for that is not an intention onmy part.I forwarded two articles about the situation in Sierra Leone with the hopethat we can engage in dialogue about the state of Sierra Leone (as ourneighbours, brothers and sisters) and the west african region. Tosurprise, however, no one seems to talk about it. Even though I willassume that most of you have acccess to information about the war, I stillfeel that we need to exchange our different views on this issue, as weare, either directly or indirectly, connected to Sierra Leone since it isalso in West africa.I am surprised that we are not talking about the Sierra Leone war. I amsurprised too that we are very much concerned and has talked about theshowdown between the US and Iraq, but not about the killings andassociated suffering that is going in our own back yards. I am alsosurprised that we have not addressed the issue of the fact that a turmoil(instability) in Sierra Leone is a problem for the whole of West Africa.If you think that the discussing the "stability of west africa" is worthyour time, then let me say to you "thank you". When I read about what'shappening in/to Sierra Leone, I always fear that the consequences of thiswar will have a lasting and devastating influence on the stability of WestAfrica. Some rumour I heard is that Charles Taylor of Liberia is sidingwith the Junta in Sierra Leone, and has reportedly sent some troops to aidthe falling Junta forces. Now even if the above is untrue, and Kabba getsreinstated as president, what feelings will he (Kabba) harbour towards(for) his neighbour, Liberia and Charles Taylor?I see this as a state of instability in that region of Sierra Leone,Liberia (and possibly Guinea). We are talking about three major componentsof West Africa here. Even if the Nigerian (and other west african) forces,(ECOMOG) decide to stay, will they be very effective, and how long willforces remain in effect? Finally, who will be paying for the existence ofthe ECOMOG forces, and how long will they maintain the peace? I pray thatit doesn't get too outrageous a condition of degredation. Even if myprayers were answered, when will Sierra Leone completely recover from theevils of destruction? And, at what cost?So please, let's put up a debate on this Sierra Leonean crisis. Remember,eventhough it is so far way from Gambia, Sierra Leone is still part ofWest Africa. Anything that happens there will impact the Gambia in anegative fashion.Thank you for your time.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 11:53:26 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Wanted urgently: Starker ProgramMessage-ID: < 9802111653.AA56410@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm > via Commit> Does anyone on the list uses Starker program?Do you mean STACKER instead Starker? If so, let me know.Regards,Moe S. Jallow====================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 10:31:49 -0800 (PST)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Unwarranted MailMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: OB9wnCglL0NoyMH99n1YPA==Gambia-L,This issue of personal mails being directed to the entire list has beenaddressed over and over again. Please send private mails to the individualsintended for and not to the entire list. If one needs to find out private mailaccounts please direct your request to any of the list managers and we'll bemore than happy to be of service. Your cooperation in this matter is and willbe greatly appreciated. Here are the list owners/managers addresses that youcan send your requests to:List OwnersAbdou Touray at137@columbia.edu Katim S. Touray dekat@itis.com Tony Loum sambabalangarr@classic.msn.com List ManagersAmadou Janneh amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net latjor ndow latjor@hotmail.com Momodou Camara momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Sarian Loum sarian.loum@corp.sun.com kind regards,sarian> Date: Tue, 10 Feb 1998 16:29:45 +0330> From: "malang maane" < langjr@worldnet.att.net > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> Subject: Unwarranted Mail> MIME-Version: 1.0> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-MSMail-Priority: Normal> X-Priority: 3> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Hi guys,> I have a couple of suggestions. I would like to ask you guys to please> direct individual mails to whoever they are supposed to go to instead of> sending it to the whole list.Please use the right means of subscribing> people to the list..I would kindly ask the list administrators to send out> a message explaining the procedure. I believe this will eliminate a lot of> unwarranted messages.> Your cooperation in this matter is highly appreciated.> Lang Jr.------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 19:48:27 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west AfricaMessage-ID: < 199802111851.TAA26578@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGambia-Lers,It is sad that the Nigerian-Led ECOMOG pound Freetown with artilleryshells and nobody knows the exact number of death toll. It must bevery serious. There was a report that about 50 peopletrying to escape to neighboring Guinea drowned when their boatcapsizedDoes it mean that if there is any coup again inWest Africa Nigeria will do the same.Where is the OAU and what are they doing.Where is the African Ladies Mission On Peace And Humanitarian Issues.I am sure they have something to tell their husbands.How does President Kabbah feel about the pounding of his country andpeople, the thoundands of civilians fleeing, the unknown death tolland those trap in the city. All for him one person to be back torule.Is Abacha democratic enough to led ECOMAG to restore democracyin Sierre Leone.Lets pray for our people in Sierre Leone and may God rescue themimmediately.GreetingsMatarr M. JengP/S Housainou, Your poem is just but great. Keep it up.------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 14:28:04 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about AfricaMessage-ID: < 9802111928.AA54416@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHousainou Taal, you wrote:> Gambia-L and Moe,> Your info. on Sierra Leone is well appreciated and silence does not mean> lack of concern.> [...]> Some Latin American and Asian countries may> have survived the Coup disease? although some of those countries still have> problems of geniune democratization.Thank you very much for your response. You brought up a very good pointabout the eradication of coups in Latin America. Perhaps, what Africansneed to do is to study and understand the history behind such anaccomplishment by Latin American countries. Without a solution to endrepetitive coups on our continent, Africa and Africans may as well bedoomed forever. Let's continue to keep hope alive.> IN THE BELLY OF THE BEAST> Where am I in this dark early morning? I feel I am somewhere very dark,> cold and HOT. Yes, cold, hot, but so much else. I can't illuminate this> dark room but I can feel the energy, the potential, the magic, the> mischief, the canine of the dogs, and everything.Your poem was wonderfully done! It was a great read!Thank you for sharing it.Regards,Moe S. Jallow======================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 15:27:19 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about AfricaMessage-ID: < 199802112027.PAA27949@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textMoe and others,Personally I believe that Africa will have a few more of Sierra Leone before we cancall ourselves survivors of the Coup disease. I say this for one resaon that isdictators, corrupt leaders like the Mobutus and their adversaries, Warlord and Coup leadersall survive in societies with the majority uneducated, underfed, underemployed poor with a minorityelites and no middleclass. Unfortunately the only way to lead such a weird group is to use thecarrot and stick policy. The carrot for the poor and the stick for the few elites. sadly thisdoes works well to bring changes, but does not serve to ensure longevity of regimes.To be free from the Coup disease we must pass through the long route of making people read andwrite to create more skeptics. The more skeptics the more difficult for a bunch of hooligans tohooligans to ransack our countries coffers in hte name of bringing what???It is a catch 22 situation. You make people read and write you close all cheap entrants to the seatof power you leave them illiterate the doors for every Samba Lamin and Pateh remain open.> Housainou Taal, you wrote:> >> > Gambia-L and Moe,> >> > Your info. on Sierra Leone is well appreciated and silence does not mean> > lack of concern.> >> > [...]> >> > Some Latin American and Asian countries may> > have survived the Coup disease? although some of those countries still have> > problems of geniune democratization.> Thank you very much for your response. You brought up a very good point> about the eradication of coups in Latin America. Perhaps, what Africans> need to do is to study and understand the history behind such an> accomplishment by Latin American countries. Without a solution to end> repetitive coups on our continent, Africa and Africans may as well be> doomed forever. Let's continue to keep hope alive.> >> > IN THE BELLY OF THE BEAST> >> > Where am I in this dark early morning? I feel I am somewhere very dark,> > cold and HOT. Yes, cold, hot, but so much else. I can't illuminate this> > dark room but I can feel the energy, the potential, the magic, the> > mischief, the canine of the dogs, and everything.> Your poem was wonderfully done! It was a great read!> Thank you for sharing it.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ======================================================================> ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 21:21:00 (GMT)From: h.pflueger@gam-line.win.net (H Pflueger)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:Neo-Nazi/"WhitePower"Message-ID: < 39400969@gam-line.win.net Greetings:I think you might be interested in the following forwarded message:------------------------------------>Please give this>message your attention. IMPORTANT!!!!! Ultra rightwing (Nazi) groups>once again are trying to establish a Usenet discussiongroup on>internet under the name "white power". It is of great *importance*>that these groups are not allowed any more helpin organizing their>mission of hatred. However *YOU* Take part in the job of stopping>this discussion/ newsgroup from being established. Before such a>group can establish itself on the Usenet, there will have to be an>electronic poll, and then it will be important with as many no-votes>as possible. Anyone with an email address can take part in the ballot>VOTE ONLY ONCE - OTHERWISE THE VOTE WILL BE DECLARED NON_VIABLE!!!>The discussiongroup's name is: rec.music.white-power>THIS IS WHAT YOU MUST DO:>1. Send this message to everyone you know whom has an email address,>so that they can also vote.>2. Send an email to the following address:>Write nothing under "subject", but send the following message:>I vote NO on rec.music.white-power>BECAUSE THE VOTES ARE COUNTED AUTOMATICALLY IT IS IMPORTANT THAT>YOU FOLLOW THESE INSTRUCTIONS EXACTLY: SO USE ONLY THE ABOVE EMAIL>ADDRESS AND NOTE YOUR VOTE ONLY IN THE MESSAGE FIELD ITSELF. NOTHING>ELSE, NOT EVEN YOUR NAME!>AND: REMEMBER TO SEND THIS MESSAGE FORWARD TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW!!! --> ( O O)>-ooO--(_)--Ooo---------------------------->Dieter Kirchner>-----------This message was brought to you by-------------->Informationszentrum fuer Rassismusforschung / D.I.R. e.V.>Postfach 1221, 35002 Marburg, http://www.uni-marburg.de/dir >Listserver: dir-ml-request@lists.uni-marburg.de (subscribe)> Tel:06421-37722 FAX 06421-37794* PowerEdit 2.5 I believe in The Divine Right of SysOps. Momodou





Denmark

10500 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 17:23:01

------------------------------



Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 19:27:59 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: ON THE ARREST OF BABOUCARR GAYE AND EBRIMA SILLAH OF CITIZEN FM

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Let me thank Halifa and his group at Foroyaa for their article. If anything it is very educative

and I hope the authorities fine courage to read it.



Some years ago when I was a midlevel Civil Servant the famous 8-9 category, I attended a

management workshop at MDI. At the close of the two week coffee and tea we had a review meeting

and many were asked for feedbacks and recommendations. One notable on the list compiled was to

encourage the President and Cabinet Ministers to regularly attend such program. I

still find that arguement very valid. As much as I do not believe that our leaders should be

bookworms and nerds to run the state of affairs of our country, I think they need some common

sense education to make politics work for the better. Since they are reluctant to receive such

basic training in management, perhaps we should pray that they have the courage to read this

article.



In the mean time I would use the now famous phrase on the list. Keep up the good work down

there!



malanding jaiteh





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 03:31:35 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: The Embassy & Other matters

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit





Jagana,



It is a good suggestion and i will definitely look into it. I am sure it would

be interesting.



PEACE



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 03:42:31 EST

From:

To:

Subject: AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



The results of Wednesday's matches are:



Cameroon Vs Guinea 2 - 2

South Africa Vs Cote d'Ivoire 1 - 1

Burkina Vs Algeria 1 - 0



Peace



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 10:33:42 +0100 (MET)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To: <

Subject: UNSUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi, PLEASE remove the address <



UNSUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L





Olafia





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 07:54:24 PST

From: "Babou Njie" <

To:

Subject: MRC

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain









Hi fellow member,

I'm very skeptic about the MRS's function

in the gambia,and i've heard people saying that their

resarchies are done on Gambians but anyway that's a hear say story.

I'ill be greateful if any can say more about their juty in the gambia.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 12:18:42 -0800 (PST)

From: lamin marenah <

To:

Subject: Re: MRC

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii





Mr njie,

With all due respect your concerns are

really warranted which unfortunately i don't have an

answer to but i do know that its one of the leading,

if not the leader of public health service in the

gambia.Especially the majority poor and under

priviledged.

It's also an excellent source in

recruiting hard working healthcare

professionals.Despite all merits i am certainly

concern about your scrutiny.Would be intersted in

info as to the validity of your concern.

thanx



Lamin Marenah











---Babou Njie wrote:

>

>

>

>

> Hi fellow member,

> I'm very skeptic about the

MRS's function

> in the gambia,and i've heard people saying

that their

> resarchies are done on Gambians but anyway that's a

hear say story.

> I'ill be greateful if any can say more about their

juty in the gambia.

>

>

______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

http://www.hotmail.com

>





_________________________________________________________

DO YOU YAHOO!?

Get your free @yahoo.com address at





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 19:12:37 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Neo-Nazi/"WhitePower"

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



I hope I am not wasting my time and net space to respond to this but what is

the big deal if a bunch of neo-what nots want to establish a usenet group.

This is a free world. Let them vent whatever they have in their sack!



Peace malanding jaiteh

>

>

> Greetings:

>

> I think you might be interested in the following forwarded message:

>

>

> ------------------------------------

>

> >Please give this

> >message your attention. IMPORTANT!!!!! Ultra rightwing (Nazi) groups

> >once again are trying to establish a Usenet discussiongroup on

> >internet under the name "white power". It is of great *importance*

> >that these groups are not allowed any more helpin organizing their

> >mission of hatred. However *YOU* Take part in the job of stopping

> >this discussion/ newsgroup from being established. Before such a

> >group can establish itself on the Usenet, there will have to be an

> >electronic poll, and then it will be important with as many no-votes

> >as possible. Anyone with an email address can take part in the ballot

> >VOTE ONLY ONCE - OTHERWISE THE VOTE WILL BE DECLARED NON_VIABLE!!!

> >

> >The discussiongroup's name is: rec.music.white-power

> >THIS IS WHAT YOU MUST DO:

> >

> >1. Send this message to everyone you know whom has an email address,

> >so that they can also vote.

> >

> >2. Send an email to the following address:

> >

> >Write nothing under "subject", but send the following message:

> >

> >I vote NO on rec.music.white-power

> >

> >BECAUSE THE VOTES ARE COUNTED AUTOMATICALLY IT IS IMPORTANT THAT

> >YOU FOLLOW THESE INSTRUCTIONS EXACTLY: SO USE ONLY THE ABOVE EMAIL

> >ADDRESS AND NOTE YOUR VOTE ONLY IN THE MESSAGE FIELD ITSELF. NOTHING

> >ELSE, NOT EVEN YOUR NAME!

> >

> >AND: REMEMBER TO SEND THIS MESSAGE FORWARD TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW!!! --

> > ( O O)

> >-ooO--(_)--Ooo----------------------------

> >Dieter Kirchner

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >-----------This message was brought to you by--------------

> >Informationszentrum fuer Rassismusforschung / D.I.R. e.V.

> >Postfach 1221, 35002 Marburg,

> >Listserver:

> > Tel:06421-37722 FAX 06421-37794

> >

> >

>

>

>

> * PowerEdit 2.5 I believe in The Divine Right of SysOps.

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 04:52:27 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: My Commentary On The Closure of FM-Citizen Radio !

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



My Commentary On The Closure of FM-Citizen Radio



Things are getting better and better at our lovely Gambia-L all the time!The

number of Gambians subscribing to it is swelling on a daily basis,thus

enriching us not only numerically but also in the diversity of views and

opinions.Here is Tombong,tirelessly trying his best to provide us with our

government's view of the situation whenever there a major issue of National

significance of which our members would like some answers.And here is

Halifa,who, even though has been active only just recently,has captivated us

with his powerful analyses of some of the issues that concern us as a

nation.And to cream the ice,one would hope that Mariama Darboe also would be

energized by these new and exciting developments and thus start again to

supply us with the UDP's views on such matters as concern us all and our

nation.So, I Personally thank Tombong for his resourcefulness and Halifa for

the invaluable contributions he has started to make and would like to ask

Mariama to give us back those powerful contributions of hers that we were so

very much used to in the past.



· Those of us who supported the military takeover that brought the present

regime to power did so with the firm belief that,even though violence is not

the best of ways to change a government,there are times in the history of a

people when violence is the only option available to the people to totally

dismantle the entire machinery of a regime that has over a long period of

time developed a pathology of hate and hostility towards the welfare and

development of their own people.To my mind,there was nothing,barring

violence,that anybody could do that could have rescued the Gambian people

from their those three decades of coma and stagnation.Until the coup,Gambia

was without doubt one of the most backward and worst countries on the entire

planet,the hoopla about democratic freedoms notwithstanding.And even though

we will never lose our memory of those compatriots who lost their lives in

that coup to make our deliverance possible,we still believe that that

violence was a moral and historic necessity without which we would still

have been in the inertia that characterised the first thirty years of our

independence.

·

The possibility that the very government that has given so much hope and has

energized and inspired so many Gambians inside and outside would out of

vengefulness shut down a significant source of information and entertainment

for the Gambian people as the FM Citizen Radio is not upsetting to only the

detractors of the government, but also to some of its ardent supporters

..Because, for starters, such an act flies in the face of the claim that

this revolution was undertaken for the sole purpose of bettering the welfare

of the Gambian people.And here is one of the welfares of the Gambian people

being beseiged by the state.Secondly,since we say that we are now a

democracy,it should mean denmocracy all the way.And that means both the

state and the citizens must behave themselves within the law of the land.If

the state is concerned about the rule of law,it must never break the law

just to apprehend someone perceived to have broken the law.That simply

cannot make sense to most Gambians,regardless of the seriousness of the

alleged offence.And,thirdly,our leadership should have by now internalised

and come to terms with the fact that dissent and free expression of views is

to democracy what the Gambian peanuts are to Gambia.And the sooner they have

become comfortable with that fact,the better for them,for us and for our

nation as a whole.



Ensuring that the law of the land is respected by the citizens is a Means to

orderliness and peace in the land and not an End in itself.That is why we

must be careful not to resort to any steps or tactics in the process that

would defeat the very objective we claim to be aiming for. A great country

is a country that is great in ensuring that the dignity of the personhood of

its citizens is inviolable no matter what.Gambia maybe poor,but being

morally great has nothing to do with material comfort.Our history and

culture are replete with those moral ingredients that are the prerequisite

components of a great nation.And as much as our present government is doing

its best to get our country out its material deprivation,it must also be

mindful not to do anything that would render it a moral handicap!



Regards Bassss!





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 20:58:41 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: Gambians Shot

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Returning home after a 15 days trip up north, it was devastating to read of

the loss suffered by the Loum family. To be far away from Mom and Dad and

other loved ones is painful enough. But to be snatched away from them while

this young and so violently is next to unbearable.

MAY THEIR SOULS REST IN PERFECT PEACE.

Katim, thanks for the link to the bereaved family.



Momodou S Sidibeh.



----------

> Från: Bassirou Dodou Drammeh <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: Re: Gambians Shot

> Datum: den 6 februari 1998 05:37

>

> May the animals who destroyed these two young lives get more than they

> deserve here on earth. America! This is not fair! They were your guests,

and

> they were so young.How could their family cope with such a painful double

> tragedy?!

>

>

> Regards Bassss!

> -----Original Message-----

> From: ABDOU <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 10:52 AM

> Subject: Re: Gambians Shot

>

>

> >Folks,

> > Here is some news from the Kansas City Star (

> >

> >Two men found shot to death last week near Marshall, Mo., were

> > brothers from Gambia who lived in the Kansas City area

for

> >the last

> > couple of years.

> >

> > The bodies of Sulayman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were

> > discovered in a tributary of the Blackwater River by a

> >woman

> > searching for arrowheads about 11 a.m. Jan. 27.

> >

> > "We just don't know what's going on here," said Saline

> >County

> > Sheriff Wally George. "We certainly don't know where they

> >were

> > killed."

> >

> > The men were killed by gunshots. Their heads were wrapped

> >in

> > material and secured by duct tape. George said he was

sure

> >they

> > were not killed where they were found.

> >

> > Both bodies were found on a creek bed beneath a bridge

that

> >runs

> > along a gravel county road. The site is about three miles

> >north of

> > Interstate 70 and about 80 miles east of Kansas City.

> >

> > George said he was unsure exactly where they lived. The

> >brothers

> > had a sister in Kansas City, Kan. Their parents in Gambia

> >also were

> > notified of their deaths.

> >

> >

>

>***************************************************************************



> ****

> >A.TOURAY

> >Computer Science

> >Columbia University

> >New York, NY 10027

> >

> >MY URL ON THE WWW=

> >

> >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

> >SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

> >I WANDER AND I WONDER.

> >ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

>

>***************************************************************************



> ****

> >

> >

> >

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 22:01:52 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: The Embassy & Other matters

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Mr. Saidy,

As you have written,I also have no doubt that the problem of

self-censorship has been a difficult reality in the broadcasting and press

services in the Gambia - in fact since former President Jawara's days. I

remember how Mr. Marcel Tomasi (a director of information at one time?)

used to attempt to protect him from questions he thought provocative or

perhaps rude for the old PRESIDENT. But can you tell me why the services of

a competent television journalist like Lansana Jobarteh was terminated? (Or

is he still working? I have not been able to confirm the bad news.) I feel

strongly about this and realise that it is a personal question. But since

you have been personal about Sidia Sagnia I thought you would not mind my

asking you this openly.

You seem to be doing a commendable job in a dificult situation.

Cogratulations, and keep up the good work down there..



Momodou S Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.



----------

> Från:

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: The Embassy & Other matters

> Datum: den 9 februari 1998 00:39

>

>

> Gambia -l,

>

> Thank you Amadou for your contribution and the issues raised from the

excerpts

> of the US State Department report need to be dealt with objective by us.

I

> will comment on both since I am the Director of The Gambia Radio and

> Television Services (GRTS) and I also have first hand knowledge on the

issue

> of using false information for the so-called asylum seekers.

>

> I will be the first person to admit that there is some truth to the

report on

> the matter of GRTS. This report was compiled over a long period of time

and it

> does not reflect the present situation or the changes made since I took

over

> in August. Prior to my appointment, there were some bias toward the APRC

and

> the Government. This was not, however, by design. It was mainly due to

self-

> censorship and job security. Some of the staff was not quite sure how

> Government would react certain to things and as such they would not take

any

> chances. I would not blame them, for it could be difficult to find a job

in

> The Gambia. Another factor was that my predecessor, Mr. Ebrima Sagnia, is

the

> brother of Mr. Sidia Sagnia of the UDP, and whatever he does could be

> misinterpreted as a sabotage and as such he was overly careful to the

point

> that the public suffers by not getting balanced information. As for me,

I

> think every body knows where I loyalty lies.

>

> One of the main reasons why I was identified to head this important

> institution was the make it more of a national radio and television and

make

> it accessibly to all Gambians and to serve all political views. From my

own

> judgement (I could be wrong) we are now doing that. We are reporting the

views

> of the opposition and other views. We covered PDOIS' congress and we also

> covered a UDP workshop on Youths. Since I came to GRTS, these were the

only

> two times that a request for coverage was made by the opposition. Things

are

> getting better and I will admit we have a long way to go. We will cover

> rallies of any party as long as we are given sufficient notice, which is

at

> least 48 hours. The interesting thing is the neither the radio or the

> television has reported on any APRC rally since I took over, and there

have

> been quite a few.

>

> I find it very disgusting when people use their own self driven interest

in

> the name of national interest. This has been the case with many so-called

> patriotic citizens clamouring for justice and equal rights in The Gambia.

I

> have known some who have done and written things with the hope that they

will

> be given an asylum in the US or other Western countries. It is a shame,

but it

> is happening and I have written evidences, in black and white. Some of

you may

> remembered that before 1994 Gambians did not need visas to visit the

United

> Kingdom as long as one is staying for less than 90 days and even when

visas

> were required, they were issued free of charge. It was also easier to get

a

> visa to the US as well. This has stopped because of a few selfish

individuals.

> How many members of the list have applied for asylum under false pretext

> (political reasons)? Some claim that they will be imprisoned and other

even

> claim that they will be executed once they come back to The Gambia.

>

> No matter what we think or which party we belong to, we should always

place

> the national interest on top of the agenda. Let's remember what the Late

> Nkurumah, to paraphrase -'seek ye first the political kingdom and all

else

> come second'.

>

> PEACE

> Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 22:31:23 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Reply: Part 1

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Buharry,

That was a truly well-researched and well-written piece. Not only Saddam

Hussein but the Iraqi people are constantly demonised and redemonised in

order to, eventually, transform them into "acceptable" targets for a

high-tech blitz! If Iraq is bombed, there will be many casualties.

Including the U.N. itself.

Thanks for an advanced contribution.

Sidibeh.



----------

.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 23:34:18 -0500

From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: About Gaye & Sillah

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------408C4E631CC"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



--------------408C4E631CC

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Folks:

here is what you can do to help secure the release of Gaye and Sillah

and to get Citizen FM back on the air. (As far as I know the two are

yet to be released!).



Amadou SJ



--------------408C4E631CC

Content-Type: text/html; charset=us-ascii; name="19980210_feat1.html"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline; filename="19980210_feat1.html"

Content-Base: "

stories/19980210_feat1.html"



<BASE HREF="http://www.africanews.org/west/gambia/stories/19980210_feat1.html">



<html>

<head>

<meta name ="Region" content="west">

<meta name="Date" content="19980210">

<meta name="Section" content="Gambia">

<meta name="Source" content="The International Freedom Of Expression Exchange">

<meta name="Headline" content="Two journalists arrested; radio station closed">

<title>Two journalists arrested; radio station closed</title>

</head>

<body bgcolor="ffffff">

<CENTER>

<!-- Area=africanews-->

<CENTER><A HREF="http://accip.nando.net/cgi-bin/accipiter/adclick.exe/SID=1286/AID=378/UID=0" target=_top><IMG SRC="http://www.nando.net/nt/ads/banners/ntchannelsad.gif?17428" ALT="Click here for The Nando Times PointCast Channel" border=0></A><BR><A HREF="http://accip.nando.net/cgi-bin/accipiter/adclick.exe/SID=1286/AID=378/UID=0" target=_top>Click here for The Nando Times PointCast Channel</A></CENTER>



</CENTER>

<P>

<img src="http://www.africanews.org/images/ansheader.gif">

<a href="http://www.africanews.org/cgi-bin/imagemap/maps/ansbar.map"><img src="http://www.africanews.org/images/ansbar.gif" ISMAP border=0></a>

<hr size=1>

<P>

<center><H2>The International Freedom Of Expression Exchange</H2></center>



<P>

<hr size=1>

<P>



<font face="arial, helvetica" size=+2>

<b>Two journalists arrested; radio station closed</b>

</font>

<P>

<font face="arial, helvetica">

<b>February 10, 1998</b>

</font>

<BR>

<font face="arial, helvetica" size=-1>

<i></i>

</font>

<P>

<!--plsfield:Text-->

<font face="arial, helvetica">

Toronto(IPI/IFEX) - On 5 February 1998, Boubacar Gaye and Ebrima

Sillah, the proprietor and news editor respectively of Citizen FM radio,

were arrested by members of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and

brought to NIA headquarters for questioning. <P>

The following day, NIA officials and more than a dozen armed soldiers

sealed off the Citizen FM station and ordered all staff members to leave

the premises. The detention of Gaye and Sillah came shortly after

Citizen FM broadcast a story claiming that the NIA's Director of

Operations had been sacked in connection with an alleged counterfeit

scandal. It seems that the Ministry for Information, in consultation

with the Ministry for Justice, issued an official statement which stated

that the broadcasting of rumors about a staff shake-up at the NIA was

"irresponsible" and "deceptive," and violated both national security

interests and the conditions under which radio and newspaper licenses

are issued.<P>

RECOMMENDED ACTION:<P>

Send appeals to authorities: -telling them that the continued

detention of Gaye and Sillah, as well as the closure of Citizen FM, is a

violation of the right to seek, receive, and impart information, as

guaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights -urging them to

ensure that the two journalists are released immediately and

unconditionally, and that Citizen FM is allowed to resume broadcasting<P>

APPEALS TO:<P>

H.E. Yahya Jammeh President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed

Forces Banjul The Gambia Fax: +220 227 034<P>

Please copy appeals to the source if possible.<P>

Issued 9 February 1998. SOURCE: International Press Institute (IPI),

Vienna. For further information, contact IPI at Spiegelgasse 2, A-1010

Vienna, Austria, tel: +43 1 512 90 11, fax: +43 1 512 90 14, e-mail:

ipivienna@xpoint.at,

The information contained in this action alert is the sole

responsibility of IPI. In citing this material for broadcast or

publication, please credit IPI. <P>

Distributed by The International Freedom Of Expression Exchange

Clearing House, 489 College St. #403, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1A5 CANADA,

tel: +1 416 515 9622, fax: +1 416 515 7879, e-mail:

Internet site:



<P>



<center>

<P>

<HR size=1>

<P>

Distributed via <b>Africa News Online</b>(

<P>

<!--plsfield:end-->

<P>

[ <a href="/index.html">Africa News Home</a> | <a href="/africa.html">Search Africa News</a> | <a href="/pana">Panafrican News Agency</a> ]

<P>

</font>

</center>



<!-- copyright Africa News Service -->

</body>

</html>



--------------408C4E631CC--





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 21:51:11 -0800

From: COMPAQ CUSTOMER <

To: "'YAYA JALLOW'" <

Subject: E.mail address change

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Assalamaleykum

I'd like to inform everyone receiving this message about an e.mail address change which took effect since 02 /08 /98

Thus I'd greatly appreciate if you can update your file accordingly .

My former e.mail address was ;



The new one is:



Wassalamm CHEIKH FATY

?????????????????????







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 08:10:54 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: FWD:Junta leaders flee as ECOMOG takes Freetown

Message-ID: <19980213071221.AAA57042@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



ABIDJAN, Feb 12 (AFP) - Leaders of Sierra Leone's junta were

fleeing Freetown on Thursday as troops from the west African

intervention force ECOMOG took control of the capital, ECOMOG's

commander told AFP by telephone from his headquarters in Monrovia.

"They have packed their bags and baggage and are retreating

outside the (Freetown) peninsula," Major General Timothy Shelpidi said

of junta forces, who his men, now "inside the city centre," had been

battling for a week.

"They have taken to the hills ... withdrawing in confusion and

disarray," said the ECOMOG commander.......





The rest of the news can be found in the bush list (Gampatriots).



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 03:09:36 EST

From:

To:

Subject: AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



The African Cup of Nations is becoming more interesting day by day and it is

becoming even more unpredictable. Thursday's results are:



Tunis Vs Congo 2 - 1

Angola Vs Namibia 3 - 3

Togo Vs Ghana 2 - 1



Abedi Pele of Ghana has announced that this is his last international

tournament for Ghana. The 35 years Pele, who is also the captain of Ghana,

announced that he is retiring from international competition to give way to

younger and talented Ghanaian players.



PEACE



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 03:16:43 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west Africa

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



ECOMOG has succeeded in taking over Sierra Leone last evening from the John P.

Koroma and his collegues. The whereabout of the leadership of the Junta is not

known.



Peace



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 12:31:36 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: FWD:Junta leaders flee as ECOMOG takes Freetown

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Well,this looks like a great piece of information!But ECOMOG must make sure

that they capture Koroma,else its going to be an endless guerilla warfare,

which nobody realy wants.The Sierra Leonian civil population have already

suffered enough.



Regards Bassss!

-----Original Message-----

From: Camara, Momodou <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Friday, February 13, 1998 4:08 PM

Subject: FWD:Junta leaders flee as ECOMOG takes Freetown





ABIDJAN, Feb 12 (AFP) - Leaders of Sierra Leone's junta were

fleeing Freetown on Thursday as troops from the west African

intervention force ECOMOG took control of the capital, ECOMOG's

commander told AFP by telephone from his headquarters in Monrovia.

"They have packed their bags and baggage and are retreating

outside the (Freetown) peninsula," Major General Timothy Shelpidi said

of junta forces, who his men, now "inside the city centre," had been

battling for a week.

"They have taken to the hills ... withdrawing in confusion and

disarray," said the ECOMOG commander.......





The rest of the news can be found in the bush list (Gampatriots).







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 05:02:44 -0500

From: Famara Demba <

To:

Subject: Re:Neo Nazi"white power"

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Dear Members,



I refer to the missive posted by HP Flueger in regards to the Neo Nazi

Movement. I would like to inform you that voting on the issue in question

here has already taken place so please ignore the request. Otherwise any

postings made to that address will automatically bounce back to the

sender(s). The voting took place in the year 1996 and it was over since

then. People overwhelmingly voted NO and the movement was denied the

chance. I hope we all learn to live and let live.



I thank you all and keep hopes alive.



Famara Giffa

Columbus,Ohio.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 14:02:19 -0500

From: Lamin Camara <

To:

Cc: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: About Gaye & Sillah

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="------------2E32BA97D0EE37C8C506EFE3"





--------------2E32BA97D0EE37C8C506EFE3

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit







A. Scattred Janneh wrote:



> Folks:

> here is what you can do to help secure the release of Gaye and Sillah

> and to get Citizen FM back on the air. (As far as I know the two are

> yet to be released!).

>

> Amadou SJ

>

Mr. Janneh, thanks for forwarding the valuable information to the list.

I am sure everyone is ... concerned about what took place in our beloved

country: The sudden forceful and unjust closure of the "Citizen FM

Radio." Such an ... action, taken by the present regime, is a blatantly

oppression of the press, for its freedom of expression, and it is indeed

deplorable! The ... claim made by the Ministries of Information and

Justice, ..., that the ...: "broadcasting of rumors about a staff

shake-up at the N.I.A, ...violated ... the national security ....," is,

in my opinion, a pretext, to justify the government's ... action. [I am

sure, the general public, too, finds such an action deplorable.] The

people of The Gambia [the general public] have the right to know what is

going on within their [our] government-- and have the right to voice

their concerns about any wrongdoing--without any fear of

persecution/prosecution. And, if those rights are trampled, it is a

blatant infringement of their constitutional rights.



I therefore, urge everyone to send his/her message to: President Yahya

Jammeh and his ... regime, to vehemently protest against the unjust

closure of the "Citizen FM Radio," and the persistent detention of Mr.

Boubacar Gaye and Mr. Ebrima Sillah; and demand their immediately and

unconditional released from the detention, to be able to resume their

operation of "Citizen FM Radio." Citizen FM Radio is the voice of

freedom of expression. [President Jammeh and his regime, should be

reminded, once again, that freedom of expression, is a basic universal

fundamental Human Right; they should be reminded that the oppression of

the press, cannot, and must not be allowed in any free democratic

society!]



For those of you who may wish to send messages to the president, by fax,

there is a free-trial, and cost-efficient, versatile Internet faxing

software available for ... downloads, on a Web site of a company called

"Faxsav." As a free-trial user, its Internet faxing software allows you

to send five free-tial fax messages to any fax machine (with a valid fax

number), anywhere in the world (including The Gambia.) [The good thing I

like about this faxing software is that, after sending a fax message, it

eventually notifies you about the successful delivery, or delivery

failure of a fax message.] You can access the company's Web site at:

http://www.faxsav.com.



Please note: if sending a fax message to The Gambia over the Internet,

do not include the "011," or else, it will be returned back to you.

Instead, you would type: 220, and the fax number. For example, if I want

to send a fax message to the president's fax number (which is 220 227

034), over the Internet, this is how I would type the address at the

"To" e-mail field: 220 227



Thanks for reading.



Lamin Camara, Toronto.



--------------2E32BA97D0EE37C8C506EFE3

Content-Type: text/html; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



<HTML>

<BODY BGCOLOR="#FFFFFF">





<P>A. Scattred Janneh wrote:

<BLOCKQUOTE TYPE=CITE>

<PRE WRAP>Folks:

here is what you can do to help secure the release of Gaye and Sillah

and to get Citizen FM back on the air. (As far as I know the two are

yet to be released!).



Amadou SJ</PRE>

</BLOCKQUOTE>



<DIV WRAP></DIV>





<P WRAP>Mr. Janneh, thanks for forwarding the valuable information to the

list. I am sure everyone is ... concerned about what took place in our

beloved country: The sudden forceful and unjust closure of the "Citizen

FM Radio." Such an ... action, taken by the present regime, is a blatantly

oppression of the press, for its freedom of expression, and it is indeed

deplorable! The ... claim made by the Ministries of Information and Justice,

...., that the ...: "broadcasting of rumors about a staff shake-up at the

N.I.A, ...violated ... the national security ....," is, in my opinion,

a pretext, to justify the government's ... action. [I am sure, the general

public, too, finds such an action deplorable.] The people of The Gambia

[the general public] have the right to know what is going on within their

[our] government-- and have the right to voice their concerns about any

wrongdoing--without any fear of <B>persecution/prosecution</B>. And, if

those rights are trampled, it is a blatant infringement of their constitutional

rights.

<DIV WRAP></DIV>





<P WRAP>I therefore, urge everyone to send <B>his/her</B> message to: President

Yahya Jammeh and his ... regime, to vehemently protest against the unjust

closure of the "Citizen FM Radio," and the persistent detention of

Mr. Boubacar Gaye and Mr. Ebrima Sillah; and demand their immediately and

unconditional released from the detention, to be able to resume their operation

of "Citizen FM Radio." Citizen FM Radio is the voice of freedom of expression.

[President Jammeh and his regime, should be reminded, once again, that

freedom of expression, is a basic universal fundamental Human Right; they

should be reminded that the oppression of the press, cannot, and must not

be allowed in any free democratic society!]

<DIV WRAP></DIV>





<P WRAP>For those of you who may wish to send messages to the president,

by fax, there is a free-trial, and cost-efficient, versatile Internet faxing

software available for ... downloads, on a Web site of a company called

"Faxsav." As a free-trial user, <B>its</B> Internet faxing software allows

you to send five free-tial fax messages to any fax machine (with a valid

fax number), anywhere in the world (including <B>T</B>he Gambia.) [The

good thing I like about this faxing software is that, after sending a fax

message, it eventually notifies you about the successful delivery, or delivery

failure of a fax message.] You can access the company's Web site at: <B><A HREF="http://www.faxsav.com">

<DIV WRAP></DIV>





<P WRAP>Please note: if sending a fax message to The Gambia over the Internet,

do not include the "011," or else, it will be returned back to you. Instead,

you would type: 220, and the fax number. For example, if I want to send

a fax message to the president's fax number (which is 220 227 034), over

the Internet, this is how I would type the address at the "To" e-mail field:

220 227

<DIV WRAP></DIV>





<P WRAP>Thanks for reading.

<DIV WRAP></DIV>





<P WRAP>Lamin Camara, Toronto.

</BODY>

</HTML>



--------------2E32BA97D0EE37C8C506EFE3--





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 20:00:36 +0100

From: Bala S Jallow <

To: gambia-l gambia-l <

Subject: [Fwd:

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------EFFF24DF9093528A17697AD4"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------EFFF24DF9093528A17697AD4

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit







--

/Bala & Family





--------------EFFF24DF9093528A17697AD4

Content-Type: message/rfc822

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



Return-Path: <

Delivered-To:

Received: (qmail 3211 invoked from network); 13 Feb 1998 14:54:00 +0100

Received: from unknown (HELO hub?lid.aga.se) (193.180.189.4)

by bettan.algonet.se with SMTP; 13 Feb 1998 14:54:00 +0100

Received: by hub_lid.aga.se(Lotus SMTP MTA SMTP MTA v1.1.04 (495.1 10-24-1997)) id 412565AA.004C9E19 ; Fri, 13 Feb 1998 14:56:52 +0100

X-Lotus-FromDomain: AGA

From:

To:

bala@algonet.se

Message-ID: <

Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 14:51:45 +0100

Subject:

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii











---------------------- Forwarded by Mamadou Jallow/Sweden/AGA on 98-02-13

15:55 ---------------------------





on 98-02-13 12:39:02



To: Mamadou Jallow/Sweden/AGA

cc:

Subject:







Content-type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable







Kolla in l=E4nken :

/Mikko





=









--------------EFFF24DF9093528A17697AD4--





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 14:08:11 -0500

From: Sailey_Sey <

To: "'Morro krubally '" <

"'The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List '" <

Subject: RE: Unwarranted Mail

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



List members,

Please listen to Lang's suggestion. Let's keep personal messages

personal. I always have 30-40 messages a day. Of these, only five-ten

are nonpersonal. If this "unwarranted" mail is curbed, I'll have more

time to read what's important and so would the rest of the group. I'm

tired of having to sit on my computer deleting all that mail.

Salam

Sailey Sey



-----Original Message-----

From: Morro krubally

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Sent: 2/11/98 11:01 AM

Subject: Re: Unwarranted Mail



Lang:

Your suggestion of directing personal Email to the intended party cannot

be

said any better. this suggestion is long overdue. Some of the Email I've

come across are abundantly unimportant to the Bantaba; they are personal

and should have been directed to the intended recipient. Some of the

mails

are sent in duplicates and even in multiples of the same message. By not

staying inacordance with the intended purpose of this forum, we are

taking

away from its importance. Often It takes me considerable length of time

to

combat the barrage of email to delete those I find in duplicates and

personal. this could lead to a possible negative impact on the Bantaba,

hence reduction of listed membership.

I hope the list managers will take note.

Good day,

Morro Krubally



----------

> From: malang maane <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Unwarranted Mail

> Date: Tuesday, February 10, 1998 4:59 AM

>

> Hi guys,

> I have a couple of suggestions. I would like to ask you guys to please

> direct individual mails to whoever they are supposed to go to instead

of

> sending it to the whole list.Please use the right means of subscribing

> people to the list..I would kindly ask the list administrators to send

out

> a message explaining the procedure. I believe this will eliminate a

lot

of

> unwarranted messages.

> Your cooperation in this matter is highly appreciated.

> Lang Jr.

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 20:51:32 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New members of the Week

Message-ID: <19980213195303.AAA10158@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Greetings,

First of all I would like to welcome all new members

added to the bantaba during the week. You can send a brief

introduction to

contributions.



Secondly, as you can see we have changed our way of introducing new

members with the hope that it can reduce the number of personal

messages being sent to the list.



Regards,

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 17:24:29 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about Africa

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Thank you Sailey for the compliment. Sometimes when I am tired and hungry

I find myself in fighting mood. How are you doing at school? Awa told me that you

doing a marvellous job. Please keep up with those grades!



I have been ill for a while but I am now back in shape. Infact I am in Virginia for the past 2

weeks in Charllotesville. I can not wait to get out of this place next week. Till then Anna

and the kids are sticking it out in the cold. No easy thing when you live in our part of

world. Well I must go now ITS FRIDAY!!!!





malanding jaiteh



>

> Hi Malanding,

> I haven't talked to you in a long time. I thought i'll say hi. How are

> Ya Anna and the kids especially Fatoumata. Give them my regards. Awa

> said you were sick, Hope you're feeling better now. I hope you hear from

> Adama. By the way, I enjoy you excellent insights on the bantaba. Keep

> up the good work, and stay in touch.

> Sailey Sey

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 18:33:41 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: My Commentary On The Closure of FM-Citizen Radio !

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Dear Bassss,



I read your article on the closure of Citizen-FM with keen interest. I would

agree with you in the fact that Jammeh regime should adhere by the democratic

norm, that is he shoulld recognise that not all people share his view about

how things should go in the Gambia. However, I think your advice is falling

on deaf ears as the governtment is in continuous disregard of the rule of law

and 1997 constitution.



On the second point of the AFPRC's deliverance of the Gambian people from

thirty years of coma does not show clarity on your part (no offence meant).

What should be realised by all of us is that deliverance is not given but

won/gained. The task of advancement of the Gambian people rest squarely on

the shoulders of the Gambian people and no one else. No single person can

liberate the people. Each and every-one of us tries to his/her best ability

to contribute his /her quota. It is this same notion of a messiah/saviour

that kept us backwards this thirty years(and as you said in a deep coma).



What economic deliverance are you talking about? Please tell me. I am dying

to know. Don't we still have hordes of unemployed youths, whose only hope is

to es-cape abroad for a better life. No-hopers as far as the Gambia is

concerned. Let us stop apologising for the regime and work tirelessly towards

making it adhere to the rule of law and 1997 constitution.



If you differ or can provide answers to questions raised I would be very much

obliged.



Yours

modomass



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 18:33:42 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SV: The Embassy & Other matters

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Tombong,



Can you do us a favour and try to be non apologetic for the Gambia government

policy on the pubic media. Any small child can tell GRTS is nothing but the

mouth-piece of the APRC. Since when did decent journalist or networks wait to

be invited to cover newsworthy events. You yourself did say that you

understand why self regulation. If things where normal there would be no need

for such acts.



Recently I watched a recording of events of the year on GRTS and not a single

mention was made of anything else(occuring within the Gambia) except it

contains the President or members of his cabinet or Party. I am left to be

convinced still.



BE REAL TOMBONG!!! I for one can not be hoodwinked. You cannot have it both

ways.



modoumass





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 20:09:39 -0500

From: Famara Demba <

To:

Subject: Re:Unwarranted letters

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



List members,



It is to my understanding that Malanding S. Jaiteh and Sailey Sey are both

against unwarranted mails( personal mails) posted to this list. Therefore I

would assume that their recent letters were unintentionally posted to the

list. Is that right Folks? Correct me if I'm wrong please will you? I am

pretty sure that most of the personal mails seen on this list were posted

unintentionally. Mistakes are human and I hope we always learn from them.



Thank you and keep hopes alive.



Famara Demba,

Columbus, Ohio.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 23:50:18 -0000

From: "

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

via Commit





I thought you might be interested in the following announcement in the

papers today:



==============================================

Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation



Public Announcement



Brusubi Housing Project Commercial Serviced Plots



As part of its commercial operations under phase 1 of the Brusubi Housing

Project, the SSHFC has under option 2 of the project a provision for direct

sale of about 300 serviced plots to those Gambians who cannot otherwise

participate in the formalised option 1 process of filling in application

forms and subsequently attending interviews. Notably among these are

Gambians resident abroad.



The SSHFC hereby wishes to inform the general public that application forms

for these serviced plots can now be purchased at the SSHFC Head Office

Building, 61 ECOWAS Avenue, Banjul, Effective Tuesday 10th February 1998.

The deadline for the return of these forms is Friday 10th April 1998.



A non refundable processing fee of 150 is being charged for each

application form.

================================================



E&OE



Regards to all

Archi





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 10:08:17 +0100

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Sierra Leone: Civilians deliberately killed as fightingengulfs

Message-ID: <



---forwarded mail START---



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

* News Release Issued by the International Secretariat of Amnesty

International *

AI INDEX: AFR 51/6/98

11 FEBRUARY 1998



Sierra Leone: Civilians deliberately killed as fighting engulfs Freetown

and Provinces



Sierra Leoneans risk being arrested, tortured and killed in the chaos and

insecurity in Freetown, Amnesty International stated today as it called on

all those involved in the fighting not to attack civilians.



Fierce fighting continues between West African forces, known as ECOMOG

and dominated by Nigeria, and the ruling Armed Forces Revolutionary

Council (AFRC), joined by the former armed opposition Revolutionary United

Front (RUF).



Recent reports received by Amnesty International describe soldiers and

RUF forces, now joined by Liberian fighters, going from house to house of

those they suspect of opposing them. The organization is concerned that

people perceived as supporters of the ousted government of President Ahmad

Tejan Kabbah face a serious risk of being arrested, tortured, ill-treated

or executed.



While fighting in Freetown continues, civilians in Southern and

Eastern Provinces are facing an equally desperate situation as they are

caught in fighting between a civil defence force, known as the kamajors,

who support President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, and AFRC and RUF forces. Amnesty

International has received information that unarmed civilians are being

tortured and killed by both sides. Thousands, particularly women and

children, have fled to neighbouring Liberia to escape the violence.



Several prominent members of the community in Kenema, in Eastern

Province, including the chairman of the town council, B.S. Massaquoi -- who

are accused of supporting the kamajors -- have been arrested and remain in

detention; many of them have been tortured.



On Sunday, 8 February, at least 300 soldiers and RUF forces entered

the town of Kenema, posing as kamajors, and called for civilians to join

them; those who came out into the street were killed.



The humanitarian situation in Sierra Leone, already critical, has

deteriorated still further with the recent increase in hostilities: there

is a severe lack of food and medicine. Amnesty International is calling

for humanitarian agencies to be allowed to operate without threats to their

safety.



Thousands of civilians caught in the fighting in Freetown are

attempting to leave. Civilians trying to leave the town by road and get

behind ECOMOG lines have been obstructed by soldiers and RUF fighters.

Amnesty International is calling on all sides involved in the fighting to

ensure that civilians are not prevented from leaving.



Since the military coup on 25 May 1997 Amnesty International has

repeatedly called on the international community to ensure that the

protection and respect of human rights feature prominently in any decisions

and actions taken in efforts to find a solution to the political crisis in

Sierra Leone. It has particularly called on the Economic Community of

West African States (ECOWAS), in the event of a military intervention by

its forces, to ensure that they adhere to international humanitarian and

human rights standards at all times.

ENDS.../





****************************************************************

You may repost this message onto other sources provided the main

text is not altered in any way and both the header crediting

Amnesty International and this footer remain intact. Only the

list subscription message may be removed.

****************************************************************

---forwarded mail END---



--- OffRoad 1.9v registered to Momodou Camara









------------------------------



Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:32:09 -0800

From: Paul <

To: <

Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Archi,

Thank you for the information. How much are the plots selling for?

Paul.







At 11:50 PM 2/13/98 -0000, you wrote:

>Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

> via Commit

>

>

>I thought you might be interested in the following announcement in the

>papers today:

>

>==============================================

> Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation

>

> Public Announcement

>

> Brusubi Housing Project Commercial Serviced Plots

>

>As part of its commercial operations under phase 1 of the Brusubi Housing

>Project, the SSHFC has under option 2 of the project a provision for direct

>sale of about 300 serviced plots to those Gambians who cannot otherwise

>participate in the formalised option 1 process of filling in application

>forms and subsequently attending interviews. Notably among these are

>Gambians resident abroad.

>

>The SSHFC hereby wishes to inform the general public that application forms

>for these serviced plots can now be purchased at the SSHFC Head Office

>Building, 61 ECOWAS Avenue, Banjul, Effective Tuesday 10th February 1998.

>The deadline for the return of these forms is Friday 10th April 1998.

>

>A non refundable processing fee of 150 is being charged for each

>application form.

>================================================

>

>E&OE

>

>Regards to all

>Archi

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 12:10:49 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Citizen FM........Independent Media

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Dear Mr President,



Like most Gambians, I have personally witnessed the end of the Jawara

presidency and the beginning of a new era, an era to be led by a new

generation of hope. Sir, you are the leader of this generation that is suppose

to be very instrumental in setting the country to a path to justice, liberty

and plentiful. Expectation has always been very high, eventhough your

youthfulness was looked at critically by pundits and the older generation. I

remember watching you on TV during an Independence celebration, meeting with

the diplomatic core; Sir, your candour, truthfulness, bluntness and commitment

to a message of truth, so articulately delivered kept me on my feet.

Admiration was an understatement, I was so proud of this gutsy young soldier.

Somehow, I still like to believe that it is in your character to be honest,

fairminded and driven by the mission of justice, but the poignant question is

what has the Presidency done to you. Furthemore, please ask yourself this

critical question, If Mr. Jawara was still the president of the Gambia,

hypothetically, and was confronted with the Baboucarr Gaye's issue, would he

aactally arrest him and close the Radio station. Most folks do not think he

would have acted in that manner, Now if the worst of our leaders never

believed in stepping on peoples rights, then we are definitely on he wrong

path to democracy, liberty and justice for all. It is going to take a little

bit of risk and bold leadership, and being overtly paranoid cannot help in

putting the country to the new frontier of justice for all. To conclude, I am

appealing to you, to please release Baboucarr Gaye and re-open the radio

station. It is the right thing to do, the constitutional thing to do. You are

the architect of this document---the law of the land and it should definitely

mean something to you.



Thanks for your time



Musa Jeng



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 15:53:27 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Unwarranted letters

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



You are absolutely correct Mr Demba. I am one of those vocal about sending personal

mail to the entire list. Unfortunately I did not notice that I sent it to all.

My apoplogies to all.



malanding jaiteh



ps thank you for puting it to my notice. keep up the good work down there!!



> List members,

>

> It is to my understanding that Malanding S. Jaiteh and Sailey Sey are both

> against unwarranted mails( personal mails) posted to this list. Therefore I

> would assume that their recent letters were unintentionally posted to the

> list. Is that right Folks? Correct me if I'm wrong please will you? I am

> pretty sure that most of the personal mails seen on this list were posted

> unintentionally. Mistakes are human and I hope we always learn from them.

>

> Thank you and keep hopes alive.

>

> Famara Demba,

> Columbus, Ohio.

>





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 17:43:39 -0500

From: "A. Scattred Janneh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Dear Mr President,

>

> Like most Gambians, I have personally witnessed the end of the Jawara

> presidency and the beginning of a new era, an era to be led by a new

> generation of hope. Sir, you are the leader of this generation that is suppose

> to be very instrumental in setting the country to a path to justice, liberty

> and plentiful. Expectation has always been very high, eventhough your

> youthfulness was looked at critically by pundits and the older generation. I

> remember watching you on TV during an Independence celebration, meeting with

> the diplomatic core; Sir, your candour, truthfulness, bluntness and commitment

> to a message of truth, so articulately delivered kept me on my feet.

> Admiration was an understatement, I was so proud of this gutsy young soldier.

> Somehow, I still like to believe that it is in your character to be honest,

> fairminded and driven by the mission of justice, but the poignant question is

> what has the Presidency done to you. Furthemore, please ask yourself this

> critical question, If Mr. Jawara was still the president of the Gambia,

> hypothetically, and was confronted with the Baboucarr Gaye's issue, would he

> aactally arrest him and close the Radio station. Most folks do not think he

> would have acted in that manner, Now if the worst of our leaders never

> believed in stepping on peoples rights, then we are definitely on he wrong

> path to democracy, liberty and justice for all. It is going to take a little

> bit of risk and bold leadership, and being overtly paranoid cannot help in

> putting the country to the new frontier of justice for all. To conclude, I am

> appealing to you, to please release Baboucarr Gaye and re-open the radio

> station. It is the right thing to do, the constitutional thing to do. You are

> the architect of this document---the law of the land and it should definitely

> mean something to you.

>

> Thanks for your time

>

> Musa Jeng



Musa:



whether Jammeh is responsive to our letters is a crucial question, but

we should at least send faxes to his office to register our disgust with

the recent actions against Gaye, Sillah, and Citizen FM. It's great to

see some action on your part.



Amadou SJ



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 21:36:30 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Hi folks, this is intended for the whole group but I sent it Amadou intead. We need your inputs.



malanding



Forwarded message:

>From

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

Message-Id: <

Subject: Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media

To:

Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 19:56:56 -0500 (EST)

Cc:

In-Reply-To: <

X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]

Content-Type: text



After following the many messages about the Citizen Radio and the detention of Baboucarr Gaye

and Ebrima Sillah I must say that I am impressed by the comments made by the overwhelming

majority. I think that we can make the letter to the President more effective if we use the many

media now available to us. We can write a joint letter and those interested in becoming

signatories can submit their names to the drafting team and we attach it to the letter. The

letter will be faxed as originally suggested but also copies sent to all the major news media in

the country including GRTS. I must emphasize this is not to condemn but to express concern as

members of the greater Gambian diaspora. I will suggest Jengfanneh (with your permission) and Dr

Janneh to lead the team in drafting. As every minute spent in detention is time wasted, i will

suggest that we do this as soon as Monday.



malanding jaiteh





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 01:25:37 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Information from my sister is that the largest of the plots sell for $5000

and the smaller ones for less than that. She said the size of the large plots

is the same as those at Kanifing estates. Will try to get exact dimensions.



Jabou





In a message dated 2/14/98 8:42:20 AM, you wrote:



<<Archi,

Thank you for the information. How much are the plots selling for?

Paul.







At 11:50 PM 2/13/98 -0000, you wrote:

>Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

> via Commit

>

>

>I thought you might be interested in the following announcement in the

>papers today:

>

>==============================================

> Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation

>

> Public Announcement

>

> Brusubi Housing Project Commercial Serviced Plots

>

>As part of its commercial operations under phase 1 of the Brusubi Housing

>Project, the SSHFC has under option 2 of the project a provision for direct

>sale of about 300 serviced plots to those Gambians who cannot otherwise

>participate in the formalised option 1 process of filling in application

>forms and subsequently attending interviews. Notably among these are

>Gambians resident abroad.

>

>The SSHFC hereby wishes to inform the general public that application forms

>for these serviced plots can now be purchased at the SSHFC Head Office

>Building, 61 ECOWAS Avenue, Banjul, Effective Tuesday 10th February 1998.

>The deadline for the return of these forms is Friday 10th April 1998.

>

>A non refundable processing fee of 150 is being charged for each

>application form.

>================================================

>

>E&OE

>

>Regards to all

>Archi

>

>

>





----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

Return-Path: <

Received: from relay13.mail.aol.com (relay13.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.13]) by

air04.mail.aol.com (v38.1) with SMTP; Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:42:20 -0500

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.1])

by relay13.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

with ESMTP id IAA28527;

Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:42:09 -0500 (EST)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP

id FAA02561; Sat, 14 Feb 1998 05:42:08 -0800

Received: from mxu2.u.washington.edu (mxu2.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.9])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP

id FAA22628 for <

05:41:48 -0800

Received: from smtp.interlog.com (

by mxu2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTP

id FAA13343 for <

-0800

Received: from bgibba (ip213-141.cc.interlog.com [207.34.213.141])

by smtp.interlog.com (8.8.3/8.8.5) with SMTP id IAA28635

for <

Message-Id: <

Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:32:09 -0800

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: Paul <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-

l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing Project

In-Reply-To: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

X-To: <

X-Sender:

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



>>





------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 107

**************************

------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Feb 1998 19:27:59 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: ON THE ARREST OF BABOUCARR GAYE AND EBRIMA SILLAH OF CITIZEN FMMessage-ID: < 199802120028.TAA01554@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textLet me thank Halifa and his group at Foroyaa for their article. If anything it is very educativeand I hope the authorities fine courage to read it.Some years ago when I was a midlevel Civil Servant the famous 8-9 category, I attended amanagement workshop at MDI. At the close of the two week coffee and tea we had a review meetingand many were asked for feedbacks and recommendations. One notable on the list compiled was toencourage the President and Cabinet Ministers to regularly attend such program. Istill find that arguement very valid. As much as I do not believe that our leaders should bebookworms and nerds to run the state of affairs of our country, I think they need some commonsense education to make politics work for the better. Since they are reluctant to receive suchbasic training in management, perhaps we should pray that they have the courage to read thisarticle.In the mean time I would use the now famous phrase on the list. Keep up the good work downthere!malanding jaiteh------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 03:31:35 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Embassy & Other mattersMessage-ID: < da83c9d5.34e2b369@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitJagana,It is a good suggestion and i will definitely look into it. I am sure it wouldbe interesting.PEACETombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 03:42:31 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONSMessage-ID: < 688b06d6.34e2b5f9@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitThe results of Wednesday's matches are:Cameroon Vs Guinea 2 - 2South Africa Vs Cote d'Ivoire 1 - 1Burkina Vs Algeria 1 - 0PeaceTombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 10:33:42 +0100 (MET)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UNSUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-LMessage-ID: < 199802120933.KAA26243@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi, PLEASE remove the address < olafia@online.no > from your mailing list!UNSUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-LOlafia------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 07:54:24 PSTFrom: "Babou Njie" < babounjie@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: MRCMessage-ID: < 19980212155424.13430.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHi fellow member,I'm very skeptic about the MRS's functionin the gambia,and i've heard people saying that theirresarchies are done on Gambians but anyway that's a hear say story.I'ill be greateful if any can say more about their juty in the gambia.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 12:18:42 -0800 (PST)From: lamin marenah < keita@rocketmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MRCMessage-ID: < 19980212201842.11158.rocketmail@web1.rocketmail.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiMr njie,With all due respect your concerns arereally warranted which unfortunately i don't have ananswer to but i do know that its one of the leading,if not the leader of public health service in thegambia.Especially the majority poor and underpriviledged.It's also an excellent source inrecruiting hard working healthcareprofessionals.Despite all merits i am certainlyconcern about your scrutiny.Would be intersted ininfo as to the validity of your concern.thanxLamin Marenah---Babou Njie wrote:> Hi fellow member,> I'm very skeptic about theMRS's function> in the gambia,and i've heard people sayingthat their> resarchies are done on Gambians but anyway that's ahear say story.> I'ill be greateful if any can say more about theirjuty in the gambia.______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at_________________________________________________________DO YOU YAHOO!?Get your free @yahoo.com address at http://mail.yahoo.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 19:12:37 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: h.pflueger@gam-line.win.net Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Neo-Nazi/"WhitePower"Message-ID: < 199802130012.TAA16339@willow.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textI hope I am not wasting my time and net space to respond to this but what isthe big deal if a bunch of neo-what nots want to establish a usenet group.This is a free world. Let them vent whatever they have in their sack!Peace malanding jaiteh> Greetings:> I think you might be interested in the following forwarded message:> ------------------------------------> >Please give this> >message your attention. IMPORTANT!!!!! Ultra rightwing (Nazi) groups> >once again are trying to establish a Usenet discussiongroup on> >internet under the name "white power". It is of great *importance*> >that these groups are not allowed any more helpin organizing their> >mission of hatred. However *YOU* Take part in the job of stopping> >this discussion/ newsgroup from being established. Before such a> >group can establish itself on the Usenet, there will have to be an> >electronic poll, and then it will be important with as many no-votes> >as possible. Anyone with an email address can take part in the ballot> >VOTE ONLY ONCE - OTHERWISE THE VOTE WILL BE DECLARED NON_VIABLE!!!> >> >The discussiongroup's name is: rec.music.white-power> >THIS IS WHAT YOU MUST DO:> >> >1. Send this message to everyone you know whom has an email address,> >so that they can also vote.> >> >2. Send an email to the following address:> > music-vote@sub-rosa.com > >Write nothing under "subject", but send the following message:> >> >I vote NO on rec.music.white-power> >> >BECAUSE THE VOTES ARE COUNTED AUTOMATICALLY IT IS IMPORTANT THAT> >YOU FOLLOW THESE INSTRUCTIONS EXACTLY: SO USE ONLY THE ABOVE EMAIL> >ADDRESS AND NOTE YOUR VOTE ONLY IN THE MESSAGE FIELD ITSELF. NOTHING> >ELSE, NOT EVEN YOUR NAME!> >> >AND: REMEMBER TO SEND THIS MESSAGE FORWARD TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW!!! --> > ( O O)> >-ooO--(_)--Ooo----------------------------> >Dieter Kirchner> > dieter@roko.goe.net > >> >> >> >> >-----------This message was brought to you by--------------> >Informationszentrum fuer Rassismusforschung / D.I.R. e.V.> >Postfach 1221, 35002 Marburg, http://www.uni-marburg.de/dir > >Listserver: dir-ml-request@lists.uni-marburg.de (subscribe)> > Tel:06421-37722 FAX 06421-37794> >> >> * PowerEdit 2.5 I believe in The Divine Right of SysOps.------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 04:52:27 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: My Commentary On The Closure of FM-Citizen Radio !Message-ID: < 01bd3822$0972bd80$b92385c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMy Commentary On The Closure of FM-Citizen RadioThings are getting better and better at our lovely Gambia-L all the time!Thenumber of Gambians subscribing to it is swelling on a daily basis,thusenriching us not only numerically but also in the diversity of views andopinions.Here is Tombong,tirelessly trying his best to provide us with ourgovernment's view of the situation whenever there a major issue of Nationalsignificance of which our members would like some answers.And here isHalifa,who, even though has been active only just recently,has captivated uswith his powerful analyses of some of the issues that concern us as anation.And to cream the ice,one would hope that Mariama Darboe also would beenergized by these new and exciting developments and thus start again tosupply us with the UDP's views on such matters as concern us all and ournation.So, I Personally thank Tombong for his resourcefulness and Halifa forthe invaluable contributions he has started to make and would like to askMariama to give us back those powerful contributions of hers that we were sovery much used to in the past.· Those of us who supported the military takeover that brought the presentregime to power did so with the firm belief that,even though violence is notthe best of ways to change a government,there are times in the history of apeople when violence is the only option available to the people to totallydismantle the entire machinery of a regime that has over a long period oftime developed a pathology of hate and hostility towards the welfare anddevelopment of their own people.To my mind,there was nothing,barringviolence,that anybody could do that could have rescued the Gambian peoplefrom their those three decades of coma and stagnation.Until the coup,Gambiawas without doubt one of the most backward and worst countries on the entireplanet,the hoopla about democratic freedoms notwithstanding.And even thoughwe will never lose our memory of those compatriots who lost their lives inthat coup to make our deliverance possible,we still believe that thatviolence was a moral and historic necessity without which we would stillhave been in the inertia that characterised the first thirty years of ourindependence.The possibility that the very government that has given so much hope and hasenergized and inspired so many Gambians inside and outside would out ofvengefulness shut down a significant source of information and entertainmentfor the Gambian people as the FM Citizen Radio is not upsetting to only thedetractors of the government, but also to some of its ardent supporters..Because, for starters, such an act flies in the face of the claim thatthis revolution was undertaken for the sole purpose of bettering the welfareof the Gambian people.And here is one of the welfares of the Gambian peoplebeing beseiged by the state.Secondly,since we say that we are now ademocracy,it should mean denmocracy all the way.And that means both thestate and the citizens must behave themselves within the law of the land.Ifthe state is concerned about the rule of law,it must never break the lawjust to apprehend someone perceived to have broken the law.That simplycannot make sense to most Gambians,regardless of the seriousness of thealleged offence.And,thirdly,our leadership should have by now internalisedand come to terms with the fact that dissent and free expression of views isto democracy what the Gambian peanuts are to Gambia.And the sooner they havebecome comfortable with that fact,the better for them,for us and for ournation as a whole.Ensuring that the law of the land is respected by the citizens is a Means toorderliness and peace in the land and not an End in itself.That is why wemust be careful not to resort to any steps or tactics in the process thatwould defeat the very objective we claim to be aiming for. A great countryis a country that is great in ensuring that the dignity of the personhood ofits citizens is inviolable no matter what.Gambia maybe poor,but beingmorally great has nothing to do with material comfort.Our history andculture are replete with those moral ingredients that are the prerequisitecomponents of a great nation.And as much as our present government is doingits best to get our country out its material deprivation,it must also bemindful not to do anything that would render it a moral handicap!Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 20:58:41 +0100From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Gambians ShotMessage-ID: < 199802130235.DAA18785@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitReturning home after a 15 days trip up north, it was devastating to read ofthe loss suffered by the Loum family. To be far away from Mom and Dad andother loved ones is painful enough. But to be snatched away from them whilethis young and so violently is next to unbearable.MAY THEIR SOULS REST IN PERFECT PEACE.Katim, thanks for the link to the bereaved family.Momodou S Sidibeh.----------> Från: Bassirou Dodou Drammeh < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: Gambians Shot> Datum: den 6 februari 1998 05:37> May the animals who destroyed these two young lives get more than they> deserve here on earth. America! This is not fair! They were your guests,and> they were so young.How could their family cope with such a painful double> tragedy?!> Regards Bassss!> -----Original Message-----> From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Date: Friday, February 06, 1998 10:52 AM> Subject: Re: Gambians Shot> >Folks,> > Here is some news from the Kansas City Star ( www.kstar.com ).> >> >Two men found shot to death last week near Marshall, Mo., were> > brothers from Gambia who lived in the Kansas City areafor> >the last> > couple of years.> >> > The bodies of Sulayman Loum, 27, and Wally Loum, 29, were> > discovered in a tributary of the Blackwater River by a> >woman> > searching for arrowheads about 11 a.m. Jan. 27.> >> > "We just don't know what's going on here," said Saline> >County> > Sheriff Wally George. "We certainly don't know where they> >were> > killed."> >> > The men were killed by gunshots. Their heads were wrapped> >in> > material and secured by duct tape. George said he wassure> >they> > were not killed where they were found.> >> > Both bodies were found on a creek bed beneath a bridgethat> >runs> > along a gravel county road. The site is about three miles> >north of> > Interstate 70 and about 80 miles east of Kansas City.> >> > George said he was unsure exactly where they lived. The> >brothers> > had a sister in Kansas City, Kan. Their parents in Gambia> >also were> > notified of their deaths.> >> >>***************************************************************************> ****> >A.TOURAY> >Computer Science> >Columbia University> >New York, NY 10027> >> >MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 > >> >A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.> >SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.> >I WANDER AND I WONDER.> >ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.>***************************************************************************> ****> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 22:01:52 +0100From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: The Embassy & Other mattersMessage-ID: < 199802130235.DAA18924@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMr. Saidy,As you have written,I also have no doubt that the problem ofself-censorship has been a difficult reality in the broadcasting and pressservices in the Gambia - in fact since former President Jawara's days. Iremember how Mr. Marcel Tomasi (a director of information at one time?)used to attempt to protect him from questions he thought provocative orperhaps rude for the old PRESIDENT. But can you tell me why the services ofa competent television journalist like Lansana Jobarteh was terminated? (Oris he still working? I have not been able to confirm the bad news.) I feelstrongly about this and realise that it is a personal question. But sinceyou have been personal about Sidia Sagnia I thought you would not mind myasking you this openly.You seem to be doing a commendable job in a dificult situation.Cogratulations, and keep up the good work down there..Momodou S Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.----------> Från: TSaidy1050@aol.com > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: The Embassy & Other matters> Datum: den 9 februari 1998 00:39> Gambia -l,> Thank you Amadou for your contribution and the issues raised from theexcerpts> of the US State Department report need to be dealt with objective by us.> will comment on both since I am the Director of The Gambia Radio and> Television Services (GRTS) and I also have first hand knowledge on theissue> of using false information for the so-called asylum seekers.> I will be the first person to admit that there is some truth to thereport on> the matter of GRTS. This report was compiled over a long period of timeand it> does not reflect the present situation or the changes made since I tookover> in August. Prior to my appointment, there were some bias toward the APRCand> the Government. This was not, however, by design. It was mainly due toself-> censorship and job security. Some of the staff was not quite sure how> Government would react certain to things and as such they would not takeany> chances. I would not blame them, for it could be difficult to find a jobin> The Gambia. Another factor was that my predecessor, Mr. Ebrima Sagnia, isthe> brother of Mr. Sidia Sagnia of the UDP, and whatever he does could be> misinterpreted as a sabotage and as such he was overly careful to thepoint> that the public suffers by not getting balanced information. As for me,> think every body knows where I loyalty lies.> One of the main reasons why I was identified to head this important> institution was the make it more of a national radio and television andmake> it accessibly to all Gambians and to serve all political views. From myown> judgement (I could be wrong) we are now doing that. We are reporting theviews> of the opposition and other views. We covered PDOIS' congress and we also> covered a UDP workshop on Youths. Since I came to GRTS, these were theonly> two times that a request for coverage was made by the opposition. Thingsare> getting better and I will admit we have a long way to go. We will cover> rallies of any party as long as we are given sufficient notice, which isat> least 48 hours. The interesting thing is the neither the radio or the> television has reported on any APRC rally since I took over, and therehave> been quite a few.> I find it very disgusting when people use their own self driven interestin> the name of national interest. This has been the case with many so-called> patriotic citizens clamouring for justice and equal rights in The Gambia.> have known some who have done and written things with the hope that theywill> be given an asylum in the US or other Western countries. It is a shame,but it> is happening and I have written evidences, in black and white. Some ofyou may> remembered that before 1994 Gambians did not need visas to visit theUnited> Kingdom as long as one is staying for less than 90 days and even whenvisas> were required, they were issued free of charge. It was also easier to get> visa to the US as well. This has stopped because of a few selfishindividuals.> How many members of the list have applied for asylum under false pretext> (political reasons)? Some claim that they will be imprisoned and othereven> claim that they will be executed once they come back to The Gambia.> No matter what we think or which party we belong to, we should alwaysplace> the national interest on top of the agenda. Let's remember what the Late> Nkurumah, to paraphrase -'seek ye first the political kingdom and allelse> come second'.> PEACE> Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 22:31:23 +0100From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Are US Bombs Falling on Bagdad Once Again? Reply: Part 1Message-ID: < 199802130235.DAA19526@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBuharry,That was a truly well-researched and well-written piece. Not only SaddamHussein but the Iraqi people are constantly demonised and redemonised inorder to, eventually, transform them into "acceptable" targets for ahigh-tech blitz! If Iraq is bombed, there will be many casualties.Including the U.N. itself.Thanks for an advanced contribution.Sidibeh.----------------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 23:34:18 -0500From: "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net Subject: About Gaye & SillahMessage-ID: < 34E3CD4A.3870@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------408C4E631CC"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------408C4E631CCContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFolks:here is what you can do to help secure the release of Gaye and Sillahand to get Citizen FM back on the air. (As far as I know the two areyet to be released!).Amadou SJ--------------408C4E631CCContent-Type: text/html; charset=us-ascii; name="19980210_feat1.html"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inline; filename="19980210_feat1.html"Content-Base: " http://www.africanews.org/west/gambia/ stories/19980210_feat1.html" Two journalists arrested; radio station closed

Click here for The Nando Times PointCast Channel The International Freedom Of Expression Exchange Two journalists arrested; radio station closed February 10, 1998

Toronto(IPI/IFEX) - On 5 February 1998, Boubacar Gaye and EbrimaSillah, the proprietor and news editor respectively of Citizen FM radio,were arrested by members of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) andbrought to NIA headquarters for questioning. The following day, NIA officials and more than a dozen armed soldierssealed off the Citizen FM station and ordered all staff members to leavethe premises. The detention of Gaye and Sillah came shortly afterCitizen FM broadcast a story claiming that the NIA's Director ofOperations had been sacked in connection with an alleged counterfeitscandal. It seems that the Ministry for Information, in consultationwith the Ministry for Justice, issued an official statement which statedthat the broadcasting of rumors about a staff shake-up at the NIA was"irresponsible" and "deceptive," and violated both national securityinterests and the conditions under which radio and newspaper licensesare issued. RECOMMENDED ACTION: Send appeals to authorities: -telling them that the continueddetention of Gaye and Sillah, as well as the closure of Citizen FM, is aviolation of the right to seek, receive, and impart information, asguaranteed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights -urging them toensure that the two journalists are released immediately andunconditionally, and that Citizen FM is allowed to resume broadcasting APPEALS TO: H.E. Yahya Jammeh President and Commander-in-Chief of the ArmedForces Banjul The Gambia Fax: +220 227 034 Please copy appeals to the source if possible. Issued 9 February 1998. SOURCE: International Press Institute (IPI),Vienna. For further information, contact IPI at Spiegelgasse 2, A-1010Vienna, Austria, tel: +43 1 512 90 11, fax: +43 1 512 90 14, e-mail: info@freemedia.at. The information contained in this action alert is the soleresponsibility of IPI. In citing this material for broadcast orpublication, please credit IPI. Distributed by The International Freedom Of Expression ExchangeClearing House, 489 College St. #403, Toronto, Ontario M6G 1A5 CANADA,tel: +1 416 515 9622, fax: +1 416 515 7879, e-mail: ifex@ifex.org, Internet site: http://www.ifex.org/ Distributed via Africa News Online( www.africanews.org ). If this item is redistributed, published or used for broadcast, the content must not be changed and credit must by given to The International Freedom Of Expression Exchange. [ Africa News Home | Search Africa News | Panafrican News Agency ] --------------408C4E631CC--------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Feb 1998 21:51:11 -0800From: COMPAQ CUSTOMER < seela@oz.net To: "'YAYA JALLOW'" < YJ0001@JOVE.ACS Subject: E.mail address changeMessage-ID: < 01BD3800.5EBC5C00@sense-sea-pm1-17.oz.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAssalamaleykumI'd like to inform everyone receiving this message about an e.mail address change which took effect since 02 /08 /98Thus I'd greatly appreciate if you can update your file accordingly .My former e.mail address was ; seela@oz.net The new one is: faty@foxinernet.net Wassalamm CHEIKH FATY?????????????????????------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 08:10:54 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD:Junta leaders flee as ECOMOG takes FreetownMessage-ID: <19980213071221.AAA57042@nijii>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITABIDJAN, Feb 12 (AFP) - Leaders of Sierra Leone's junta werefleeing Freetown on Thursday as troops from the west Africanintervention force ECOMOG took control of the capital, ECOMOG'scommander told AFP by telephone from his headquarters in Monrovia."They have packed their bags and baggage and are retreatingoutside the (Freetown) peninsula," Major General Timothy Shelpidi saidof junta forces, who his men, now "inside the city centre," had beenbattling for a week."They have taken to the hills ... withdrawing in confusion anddisarray," said the ECOMOG commander.......The rest of the news can be found in the bush list (Gampatriots).------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 03:09:36 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: AFRICAN CUP OF NATIONSMessage-ID: < 5f34eb23.34e3ffc2@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitThe African Cup of Nations is becoming more interesting day by day and it isbecoming even more unpredictable. Thursday's results are:Tunis Vs Congo 2 - 1Angola Vs Namibia 3 - 3Togo Vs Ghana 2 - 1Abedi Pele of Ghana has announced that this is his last internationaltournament for Ghana. The 35 years Pele, who is also the captain of Ghana,announced that he is retiring from international competition to give way toyounger and talented Ghanaian players.PEACETombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 03:16:43 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and west AfricaMessage-ID: < 5386c1ee.34e4016e@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitECOMOG has succeeded in taking over Sierra Leone last evening from the John P.Koroma and his collegues. The whereabout of the leadership of the Junta is notknown.PeaceTombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 12:31:36 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FWD:Junta leaders flee as ECOMOG takes FreetownMessage-ID: < 01bd3862$2df4a480$0b2385c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWell,this looks like a great piece of information!But ECOMOG must make surethat they capture Koroma,else its going to be an endless guerilla warfare,which nobody realy wants.The Sierra Leonian civil population have alreadysuffered enough.Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: Camara, Momodou < momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Friday, February 13, 1998 4:08 PMSubject: FWD:Junta leaders flee as ECOMOG takes FreetownABIDJAN, Feb 12 (AFP) - Leaders of Sierra Leone's junta werefleeing Freetown on Thursday as troops from the west Africanintervention force ECOMOG took control of the capital, ECOMOG'scommander told AFP by telephone from his headquarters in Monrovia."They have packed their bags and baggage and are retreatingoutside the (Freetown) peninsula," Major General Timothy Shelpidi saidof junta forces, who his men, now "inside the city centre," had beenbattling for a week."They have taken to the hills ... withdrawing in confusion anddisarray," said the ECOMOG commander.......The rest of the news can be found in the bush list (Gampatriots).------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 05:02:44 -0500From: Famara Demba < f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Neo Nazi"white power"Message-ID: < B0000188994@merlin.netexp.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Dear Members,I refer to the missive posted by HP Flueger in regards to the Neo NaziMovement. I would like to inform you that voting on the issue in questionhere has already taken place so please ignore the request. Otherwise anypostings made to that address will automatically bounce back to thesender(s). The voting took place in the year 1996 and it was over sincethen. People overwhelmingly voted NO and the movement was denied thechance. I hope we all learn to live and let live.I thank you all and keep hopes alive.Famara GiffaColumbus,Ohio.------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 14:02:19 -0500From: Lamin Camara < radise@accessv.com To: amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net Cc: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: About Gaye & SillahMessage-ID: < 34E498BB.1013030@accessv.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="------------2E32BA97D0EE37C8C506EFE3"--------------2E32BA97D0EE37C8C506EFE3Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitA. Scattred Janneh wrote:> Folks:> here is what you can do to help secure the release of Gaye and Sillah> and to get Citizen FM back on the air. (As far as I know the two are> yet to be released!).> Amadou SJMr. Janneh, thanks for forwarding the valuable information to the list.I am sure everyone is ... concerned about what took place in our belovedcountry: The sudden forceful and unjust closure of the "Citizen FMRadio." Such an ... action, taken by the present regime, is a blatantlyoppression of the press, for its freedom of expression, and it is indeeddeplorable! The ... claim made by the Ministries of Information andJustice, ..., that the ...: "broadcasting of rumors about a staffshake-up at the N.I.A, ...violated ... the national security ....," is,in my opinion, a pretext, to justify the government's ... action. [I amsure, the general public, too, finds such an action deplorable.] Thepeople of The Gambia [the general public] have the right to know what isgoing on within their [our] government-- and have the right to voicetheir concerns about any wrongdoing--without any fear ofpersecution/prosecution. And, if those rights are trampled, it is ablatant infringement of their constitutional rights.I therefore, urge everyone to send his/her message to: President YahyaJammeh and his ... regime, to vehemently protest against the unjustclosure of the "Citizen FM Radio," and the persistent detention of Mr.Boubacar Gaye and Mr. Ebrima Sillah; and demand their immediately andunconditional released from the detention, to be able to resume theiroperation of "Citizen FM Radio." Citizen FM Radio is the voice offreedom of expression. [President Jammeh and his regime, should bereminded, once again, that freedom of expression, is a basic universalfundamental Human Right; they should be reminded that the oppression ofthe press, cannot, and must not be allowed in any free democraticsociety!]For those of you who may wish to send messages to the president, by fax,there is a free-trial, and cost-efficient, versatile Internet faxingsoftware available for ... downloads, on a Web site of a company called"Faxsav." As a free-trial user, its Internet faxing software allows youto send five free-tial fax messages to any fax machine (with a valid faxnumber), anywhere in the world (including The Gambia.) [The good thing Ilike about this faxing software is that, after sending a fax message, iteventually notifies you about the successful delivery, or deliveryfailure of a fax message.] You can access the company's Web site at:Please note: if sending a fax message to The Gambia over the Internet,do not include the "011," or else, it will be returned back to you.Instead, you would type: 220, and the fax number. For example, if I wantto send a fax message to the president's fax number (which is 220 227034), over the Internet, this is how I would type the address at the"To" e-mail field: 220 227 034@faxsav.com. Thanks for reading.Lamin Camara, Toronto.--------------2E32BA97D0EE37C8C506EFE3Content-Type: text/html; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit A. Scattred Janneh wrote: Folks:here is what you can do to help secure the release of Gaye and Sillahand to get Citizen FM back on the air. (As far as I know the two areyet to be released!).Amadou SJ Mr. Janneh, thanks for forwarding the valuable information to thelist. I am sure everyone is ... concerned about what took place in ourbeloved country: The sudden forceful and unjust closure of the "CitizenFM Radio." Such an ... action, taken by the present regime, is a blatantlyoppression of the press, for its freedom of expression, and it is indeeddeplorable! The ... claim made by the Ministries of Information and Justice,...., that the ...: "broadcasting of rumors about a staff shake-up at theN.I.A, ...violated ... the national security ....," is, in my opinion,a pretext, to justify the government's ... action. [I am sure, the generalpublic, too, finds such an action deplorable.] The people of The Gambia[the general public] have the right to know what is going on within their[our] government-- and have the right to voice their concerns about anywrongdoing--without any fear of persecution/prosecution. And, ifthose rights are trampled, it is a blatant infringement of their constitutionalrights. I therefore, urge everyone to send his/her message to: PresidentYahya Jammeh and his ... regime, to vehemently protest against the unjustclosure of the "Citizen FM Radio," and the persistent detention ofMr. Boubacar Gaye and Mr. Ebrima Sillah; and demand their immediately andunconditional released from the detention, to be able to resume their operationof "Citizen FM Radio." Citizen FM Radio is the voice of freedom of expression.[President Jammeh and his regime, should be reminded, once again, thatfreedom of expression, is a basic universal fundamental Human Right; theyshould be reminded that the oppression of the press, cannot, and must notbe allowed in any free democratic society!] For those of you who may wish to send messages to the president,by fax, there is a free-trial, and cost-efficient, versatile Internet faxingsoftware available for ... downloads, on a Web site of a company called"Faxsav." As a free-trial user, its Internet faxing software allowsyou to send five free-tial fax messages to any fax machine (with a validfax number), anywhere in the world (including The Gambia.) [Thegood thing I like about this faxing software is that, after sending a faxmessage, it eventually notifies you about the successful delivery, or deliveryfailure of a fax message.] You can access the company's Web site at: http://www.faxsav.com</A></B>. Please note: if sending a fax message to The Gambia over the Internet,do not include the "011," or else, it will be returned back to you. Instead,you would type: 220, and the fax number. For example, if I want to senda fax message to the president's fax number (which is 220 227 034), overthe Internet, this is how I would type the address at the "To" e-mail field:220 227 034@faxsav.com. Thanks for reading. Lamin Camara, Toronto.--------------2E32BA97D0EE37C8C506EFE3--------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 20:00:36 +0100From: Bala S Jallow < bala@algonet.se To: gambia-l gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: http://www.sub-rosa.com/white-power/ Message-ID: < 34E49854.9008E697@algonet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------EFFF24DF9093528A17697AD4"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------EFFF24DF9093528A17697AD4Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit--/Bala & Family--------------EFFF24DF9093528A17697AD4Content-Type: message/rfc822Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inlineReturn-Path: < mamadou.jallow@aga.se Delivered-To: bala@algonet.se Received: (qmail 3211 invoked from network); 13 Feb 1998 14:54:00 +0100Received: from unknown (HELO hub?lid.aga.se) (193.180.189.4)by bettan.algonet.se with SMTP; 13 Feb 1998 14:54:00 +0100Received: by hub_lid.aga.se(Lotus SMTP MTA SMTP MTA v1.1.04 (495.1 10-24-1997)) id 412565AA.004C9E19 ; Fri, 13 Feb 1998 14:56:52 +0100X-Lotus-FromDomain: AGAFrom: mamadou.jallow@aga.se To: rosario@oden.se, Message-ID: < 412565AA.004C01DE.00@hub_lid.aga.se Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 14:51:45 +0100Subject: http://www.sub-rosa.com/white-power/ Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii---------------------- Forwarded by Mamadou Jallow/Sweden/AGA on 98-02-1315:55 --------------------------- mikko.kaipainen@posten.se on 98-02-13 12:39:02To: Mamadou Jallow/Sweden/AGAcc:Subject: http://www.sub-rosa.com/white-power/ Content-type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableKolla in l=E4nken : http://www.sub-rosa.com/white-power/ /Mikko--------------EFFF24DF9093528A17697AD4--------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 14:08:11 -0500From: Sailey_Sey < SeyS@husson.edu To: "'Morro krubally '" < jamba@cyberramp.net >,"'The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List '" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Unwarranted MailMessage-ID: < B1AFF5622706D11180320000F80326D6273B03@mail.husson.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainList members,Please listen to Lang's suggestion. Let's keep personal messagespersonal. I always have 30-40 messages a day. Of these, only five-tenare nonpersonal. If this "unwarranted" mail is curbed, I'll have moretime to read what's important and so would the rest of the group. I'mtired of having to sit on my computer deleting all that mail.SalamSailey Sey-----Original Message-----From: Morro kruballyTo: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSent: 2/11/98 11:01 AMSubject: Re: Unwarranted MailLang:Your suggestion of directing personal Email to the intended party cannotbesaid any better. this suggestion is long overdue. Some of the Email I'vecome across are abundantly unimportant to the Bantaba; they are personaland should have been directed to the intended recipient. Some of themailsare sent in duplicates and even in multiples of the same message. By notstaying inacordance with the intended purpose of this forum, we aretakingaway from its importance. Often It takes me considerable length of timetocombat the barrage of email to delete those I find in duplicates andpersonal. this could lead to a possible negative impact on the Bantaba,hence reduction of listed membership.I hope the list managers will take note.Good day,Morro Krubally----------> From: malang maane < langjr@worldnet.att.net > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Unwarranted Mail> Date: Tuesday, February 10, 1998 4:59 AM> Hi guys,> I have a couple of suggestions. I would like to ask you guys to please> direct individual mails to whoever they are supposed to go to insteadof> sending it to the whole list.Please use the right means of subscribing> people to the list..I would kindly ask the list administrators to sendout> a message explaining the procedure. I believe this will eliminate alotof> unwarranted messages.> Your cooperation in this matter is highly appreciated.> Lang Jr.------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 20:51:32 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New members of the WeekMessage-ID: <19980213195303.AAA10158@nijii>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,First of all I would like to welcome all new membersadded to the bantaba during the week. You can send a briefintroduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu. We look forward to yourcontributions.Secondly, as you can see we have changed our way of introducing newmembers with the hope that it can reduce the number of personalmessages being sent to the list.Regards,Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 17:24:29 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone and a Poem about AfricaMessage-ID: < 199802132224.RAA19320@willow.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textThank you Sailey for the compliment. Sometimes when I am tired and hungryI find myself in fighting mood. How are you doing at school? Awa told me that youdoing a marvellous job. Please keep up with those grades!I have been ill for a while but I am now back in shape. Infact I am in Virginia for the past 2weeks in Charllotesville. I can not wait to get out of this place next week. Till then Annaand the kids are sticking it out in the cold. No easy thing when you live in our part ofworld. Well I must go now ITS FRIDAY!!!!malanding jaiteh> Hi Malanding,> I haven't talked to you in a long time. I thought i'll say hi. How are> Ya Anna and the kids especially Fatoumata. Give them my regards. Awa> said you were sick, Hope you're feeling better now. I hope you hear from> Adama. By the way, I enjoy you excellent insights on the bantaba. Keep> up the good work, and stay in touch.> Sailey Sey------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 18:33:41 ESTFrom: MODOUMASS@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: My Commentary On The Closure of FM-Citizen Radio !Message-ID: < 4b5b849c.34e4d857@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitDear Bassss,I read your article on the closure of Citizen-FM with keen interest. I wouldagree with you in the fact that Jammeh regime should adhere by the democraticnorm, that is he shoulld recognise that not all people share his view abouthow things should go in the Gambia. However, I think your advice is fallingon deaf ears as the governtment is in continuous disregard of the rule of lawand 1997 constitution.On the second point of the AFPRC's deliverance of the Gambian people fromthirty years of coma does not show clarity on your part (no offence meant).What should be realised by all of us is that deliverance is not given butwon/gained. The task of advancement of the Gambian people rest squarely onthe shoulders of the Gambian people and no one else. No single person canliberate the people. Each and every-one of us tries to his/her best abilityto contribute his /her quota. It is this same notion of a messiah/saviourthat kept us backwards this thirty years(and as you said in a deep coma).What economic deliverance are you talking about? Please tell me. I am dyingto know. Don't we still have hordes of unemployed youths, whose only hope isto es-cape abroad for a better life. No-hopers as far as the Gambia isconcerned. Let us stop apologising for the regime and work tirelessly towardsmaking it adhere to the rule of law and 1997 constitution.If you differ or can provide answers to questions raised I would be very muchobliged.Yoursmodomass------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 18:33:42 ESTFrom: MODOUMASS@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: The Embassy & Other mattersMessage-ID: < 7743942b.34e4d859@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitTombong,Can you do us a favour and try to be non apologetic for the Gambia governmentpolicy on the pubic media. Any small child can tell GRTS is nothing but themouth-piece of the APRC. Since when did decent journalist or networks wait tobe invited to cover newsworthy events. You yourself did say that youunderstand why self regulation. If things where normal there would be no needfor such acts.Recently I watched a recording of events of the year on GRTS and not a singlemention was made of anything else(occuring within the Gambia) except itcontains the President or members of his cabinet or Party. I am left to beconvinced still.BE REAL TOMBONG!!! I for one can not be hoodwinked. You cannot have it bothways.modoumass------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 20:09:39 -0500From: Famara Demba < f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Unwarranted lettersMessage-ID: < B0000196903@merlin.netexp.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"List members,It is to my understanding that Malanding S. Jaiteh and Sailey Sey are bothagainst unwarranted mails( personal mails) posted to this list. Therefore Iwould assume that their recent letters were unintentionally posted to thelist. Is that right Folks? Correct me if I'm wrong please will you? I ampretty sure that most of the personal mails seen on this list were postedunintentionally. Mistakes are human and I hope we always learn from them.Thank you and keep hopes alive.Famara Demba,Columbus, Ohio.------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Feb 1998 23:50:18 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing ProjectMessage-ID: < B0000053939@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitI thought you might be interested in the following announcement in thepapers today:==============================================Social Security and Housing Finance CorporationPublic AnnouncementBrusubi Housing Project Commercial Serviced PlotsAs part of its commercial operations under phase 1 of the Brusubi HousingProject, the SSHFC has under option 2 of the project a provision for directsale of about 300 serviced plots to those Gambians who cannot otherwiseparticipate in the formalised option 1 process of filling in applicationforms and subsequently attending interviews. Notably among these areGambians resident abroad.The SSHFC hereby wishes to inform the general public that application formsfor these serviced plots can now be purchased at the SSHFC Head OfficeBuilding, 61 ECOWAS Avenue, Banjul, Effective Tuesday 10th February 1998.The deadline for the return of these forms is Friday 10th April 1998.A non refundable processing fee of 150 is being charged for eachapplication form.================================================E&OERegards to allArchi------------------------------Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 10:08:17 +0100From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Sierra Leone: Civilians deliberately killed as fightingengulfsMessage-ID: < 3021668318.29182177@inform-bbs.dk ---forwarded mail START---- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -* News Release Issued by the International Secretariat of AmnestyInternational *AI INDEX: AFR 51/6/9811 FEBRUARY 1998Sierra Leone: Civilians deliberately killed as fighting engulfs Freetownand ProvincesSierra Leoneans risk being arrested, tortured and killed in the chaos andinsecurity in Freetown, Amnesty International stated today as it called onall those involved in the fighting not to attack civilians.Fierce fighting continues between West African forces, known as ECOMOGand dominated by Nigeria, and the ruling Armed Forces RevolutionaryCouncil (AFRC), joined by the former armed opposition Revolutionary UnitedFront (RUF).Recent reports received by Amnesty International describe soldiers andRUF forces, now joined by Liberian fighters, going from house to house ofthose they suspect of opposing them. The organization is concerned thatpeople perceived as supporters of the ousted government of President AhmadTejan Kabbah face a serious risk of being arrested, tortured, ill-treatedor executed.While fighting in Freetown continues, civilians in Southern andEastern Provinces are facing an equally desperate situation as they arecaught in fighting between a civil defence force, known as the kamajors,who support President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, and AFRC and RUF forces. AmnestyInternational has received information that unarmed civilians are beingtortured and killed by both sides. Thousands, particularly women andchildren, have fled to neighbouring Liberia to escape the violence.Several prominent members of the community in Kenema, in EasternProvince, including the chairman of the town council, B.S. Massaquoi -- whoare accused of supporting the kamajors -- have been arrested and remain indetention; many of them have been tortured.On Sunday, 8 February, at least 300 soldiers and RUF forces enteredthe town of Kenema, posing as kamajors, and called for civilians to jointhem; those who came out into the street were killed.The humanitarian situation in Sierra Leone, already critical, hasdeteriorated still further with the recent increase in hostilities: thereis a severe lack of food and medicine. Amnesty International is callingfor humanitarian agencies to be allowed to operate without threats to theirsafety.Thousands of civilians caught in the fighting in Freetown areattempting to leave. Civilians trying to leave the town by road and getbehind ECOMOG lines have been obstructed by soldiers and RUF fighters.Amnesty International is calling on all sides involved in the fighting toensure that civilians are not prevented from leaving.Since the military coup on 25 May 1997 Amnesty International hasrepeatedly called on the international community to ensure that theprotection and respect of human rights feature prominently in any decisionsand actions taken in efforts to find a solution to the political crisis inSierra Leone. It has particularly called on the Economic Community ofWest African States (ECOWAS), in the event of a military intervention byits forces, to ensure that they adhere to international humanitarian andhuman rights standards at all times.ENDS.../****************************************************************You may repost this message onto other sources provided the maintext is not altered in any way and both the header creditingAmnesty International and this footer remain intact. Only thelist subscription message may be removed.****************************************************************---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9v registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:32:09 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing ProjectMessage-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19980214083209.006910b0@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Archi,Thank you for the information. How much are the plots selling for?Paul.At 11:50 PM 2/13/98 -0000, you wrote:>Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm > via Commit>I thought you might be interested in the following announcement in the>papers today:>==============================================> Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation> Public Announcement> Brusubi Housing Project Commercial Serviced Plots>As part of its commercial operations under phase 1 of the Brusubi Housing>Project, the SSHFC has under option 2 of the project a provision for direct>sale of about 300 serviced plots to those Gambians who cannot otherwise>participate in the formalised option 1 process of filling in application>forms and subsequently attending interviews. Notably among these are>Gambians resident abroad.>The SSHFC hereby wishes to inform the general public that application forms>for these serviced plots can now be purchased at the SSHFC Head Office>Building, 61 ECOWAS Avenue, Banjul, Effective Tuesday 10th February 1998.>The deadline for the return of these forms is Friday 10th April 1998.>A non refundable processing fee of 150 is being charged for each>application form.>================================================>E&OE>Regards to all>Archi------------------------------Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 12:10:49 ESTFrom: JENGFANNEH@aol.com To: Gambia-l@U.Washington.edu Subject: Citizen FM........Independent MediaMessage-ID: < 72a763d5.34e5d01b@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitDear Mr President,Like most Gambians, I have personally witnessed the end of the Jawarapresidency and the beginning of a new era, an era to be led by a newgeneration of hope. Sir, you are the leader of this generation that is supposeto be very instrumental in setting the country to a path to justice, libertyand plentiful. Expectation has always been very high, eventhough youryouthfulness was looked at critically by pundits and the older generation. Iremember watching you on TV during an Independence celebration, meeting withthe diplomatic core; Sir, your candour, truthfulness, bluntness and commitmentto a message of truth, so articulately delivered kept me on my feet.Admiration was an understatement, I was so proud of this gutsy young soldier.Somehow, I still like to believe that it is in your character to be honest,fairminded and driven by the mission of justice, but the poignant question iswhat has the Presidency done to you. Furthemore, please ask yourself thiscritical question, If Mr. Jawara was still the president of the Gambia,hypothetically, and was confronted with the Baboucarr Gaye's issue, would heaactally arrest him and close the Radio station. Most folks do not think hewould have acted in that manner, Now if the worst of our leaders neverbelieved in stepping on peoples rights, then we are definitely on he wrongpath to democracy, liberty and justice for all. It is going to take a littlebit of risk and bold leadership, and being overtly paranoid cannot help inputting the country to the new frontier of justice for all. To conclude, I amappealing to you, to please release Baboucarr Gaye and re-open the radiostation. It is the right thing to do, the constitutional thing to do. You arethe architect of this document---the law of the land and it should definitelymean something to you.Thanks for your timeMusa Jeng------------------------------Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 15:53:27 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: Unwarranted lettersMessage-ID: < 199802142053.PAA25291@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textYou are absolutely correct Mr Demba. I am one of those vocal about sending personalmail to the entire list. Unfortunately I did not notice that I sent it to all.My apoplogies to all.malanding jaitehps thank you for puting it to my notice. keep up the good work down there!!> List members,> It is to my understanding that Malanding S. Jaiteh and Sailey Sey are both> against unwarranted mails( personal mails) posted to this list. Therefore I> would assume that their recent letters were unintentionally posted to the> list. Is that right Folks? Correct me if I'm wrong please will you? I am> pretty sure that most of the personal mails seen on this list were posted> unintentionally. Mistakes are human and I hope we always learn from them.> Thank you and keep hopes alive.> Famara Demba,> Columbus, Ohio.------------------------------Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 17:43:39 -0500From: "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Citizen FM........Independent MediaMessage-ID: < 34E61E1B.555D@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit JENGFANNEH@aol.com wrote:> Dear Mr President,> Like most Gambians, I have personally witnessed the end of the Jawara> presidency and the beginning of a new era, an era to be led by a new> generation of hope. Sir, you are the leader of this generation that is suppose> to be very instrumental in setting the country to a path to justice, liberty> and plentiful. Expectation has always been very high, eventhough your> youthfulness was looked at critically by pundits and the older generation. I> remember watching you on TV during an Independence celebration, meeting with> the diplomatic core; Sir, your candour, truthfulness, bluntness and commitment> to a message of truth, so articulately delivered kept me on my feet.> Admiration was an understatement, I was so proud of this gutsy young soldier.> Somehow, I still like to believe that it is in your character to be honest,> fairminded and driven by the mission of justice, but the poignant question is> what has the Presidency done to you. Furthemore, please ask yourself this> critical question, If Mr. Jawara was still the president of the Gambia,> hypothetically, and was confronted with the Baboucarr Gaye's issue, would he> aactally arrest him and close the Radio station. Most folks do not think he> would have acted in that manner, Now if the worst of our leaders never> believed in stepping on peoples rights, then we are definitely on he wrong> path to democracy, liberty and justice for all. It is going to take a little> bit of risk and bold leadership, and being overtly paranoid cannot help in> putting the country to the new frontier of justice for all. To conclude, I am> appealing to you, to please release Baboucarr Gaye and re-open the radio> station. It is the right thing to do, the constitutional thing to do. You are> the architect of this document---the law of the land and it should definitely> mean something to you.> Thanks for your time> Musa JengMusa:whether Jammeh is responsive to our letters is a crucial question, butwe should at least send faxes to his office to register our disgust withthe recent actions against Gaye, Sillah, and Citizen FM. It's great tosee some action on your part.Amadou SJ------------------------------Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 21:36:30 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: Citizen FM........Independent Media (fwd)Message-ID: < 199802150236.VAA26640@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textHi folks, this is intended for the whole group but I sent it Amadou intead. We need your inputs.malandingForwarded message:>From msjaiteh@mtu.edu Sat Feb 14 19:56:57 1998From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu Message-Id: < 199802150056.TAA26313@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Subject: Re: Citizen FM........Independent MediaTo: amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 19:56:56 -0500 (EST)Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)In-Reply-To: < 34E61E1B.555D@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net > from "A. Scattred Janneh" at Feb 14, 98 05:43:39 pmX-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]Content-Type: textAfter following the many messages about the Citizen Radio and the detention of Baboucarr Gayeand Ebrima Sillah I must say that I am impressed by the comments made by the overwhelmingmajority. I think that we can make the letter to the President more effective if we use the manymedia now available to us. We can write a joint letter and those interested in becomingsignatories can submit their names to the drafting team and we attach it to the letter. Theletter will be faxed as originally suggested but also copies sent to all the major news media inthe country including GRTS. I must emphasize this is not to condemn but to express concern asmembers of the greater Gambian diaspora. I will suggest Jengfanneh (with your permission) and DrJanneh to lead the team in drafting. As every minute spent in detention is time wasted, i willsuggest that we do this as soon as Monday.malanding jaiteh------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Feb 1998 01:25:37 ESTFrom: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SSHFC - Brusubi Housing ProjectMessage-ID: < 876ab3b8.34e68a63@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitInformation from my sister is that the largest of the plots sell for $5000and the smaller ones for less than that. She said the size of the large plotsis the same as those at Kanifing estates. Will try to get exact dimensions.JabouIn a message dated 2/14/98 8:42:20 AM, you wrote:< Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm > via Commit>I thought you might be interested in the following announcement in the>papers today:>==============================================> Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation> Public Announcement> Brusubi Housing Project Commercial Serviced Plots>As part of its commercial operations under phase 1 of the Brusubi Housing>Project, the SSHFC has under option 2 of the project a provision for direct>sale of about 300 serviced plots to those Gambians who cannot otherwise>participate in the formalised option 1 process of filling in application>forms and subsequently attending interviews. Notably among these are>Gambians resident abroad.>The SSHFC hereby wishes to inform the general public that application forms>for these serviced plots can now be purchased at the SSHFC Head Office>Building, 61 ECOWAS Avenue, Banjul, Effective Tuesday 10th February 1998.>The deadline for the return of these forms is Friday 10th April 1998.>A non refundable processing fee of 150 is being charged for each>application form.>================================================>E&OE>Regards to all>Archi----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from relay13.mail.aol.com (relay13.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.13]) byair04.mail.aol.com (v38.1) with SMTP; Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:42:20 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.1])by relay13.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id IAA28527;Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:42:09 -0500 (EST)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid FAA02561; Sat, 14 Feb 1998 05:42:08 -0800Received: from mxu2.u.washington.edu (mxu2.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.9])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid FAA22628 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Sat, 14 Feb 199805:41:48 -0800Received: from smtp.interlog.com ( root@smtp.interlog.com [198.53.145.6])by mxu2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTPid FAA13343 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 14 Feb 1998 05:41:48-0800Received: from bgibba (ip213-141.cc.interlog.com [207.34.213.141])by smtp.interlog.com (8.8.3/8.8.5) with SMTP id IAA28635for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:41:46 -0500 (EST)Message-Id: < 3.0.2.32.19980214083209.006910b0@mail.interlog.com Date: Sat, 14 Feb 1998 08:32:09 -0800Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List B0000053939@south.commit.gm Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-Sender: bgibba@mail.interlog.com X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 107************************** Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 1.93 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |