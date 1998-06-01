Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 05:19:29 PST

From: "Jobst Münderlein"

To:

Subject: query: Kompins

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



hello,

could anybody please advise me on how to translate the expression

"Kompin" or explain to me what a Yahya-Kompin is? I would be very

greatful.



Jobst



Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 15:33:39 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: re:conference

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Eventhough I clearly quoted Mr. Ndow before writing about what and why I

disagreed with his opinion; and despite the fact that my contribution on Is

It In Our Nature has been clearly numbered, and that my responses to Bass'

subsequent questions and comments were adequately in order, Mr. Ndow says

he is uncertain as to what I have been referring to. Unfortunately, I

cannot be more precise than I have already been. I wrote:

"So because our culture is oral, well-educated Gambians like yourself,

Latjor, and me should be excused for suggesting half-baked solutions to our

problems, a catalogue of past failures, resting on confusion, not

withstanding? (Let me remind you that President Yahya Jammeh is very keen

in dismissing incompetents)".

I have no doubt whatsoever that Mr. Ndow seems to have been offended by

the phrase ..."half-baked solutions"...Without wasting much time let me say

that I sincerely regret using that phrase. I could have used a less sloppy

one.



Secondly, Mr. Ndow seems to believe that I have been waging an intellectual

insurgency against him as an individual and other individual groups of

Gambians. It remains a mystery why Mr. Ndow thinks that I have insinuated,

anywhere, that he is anti-analytical i.e he is the enemy of analysis. I

think a clarification from Mr. Ndow is in order here, not only because I

intend to continue to discuss ideas irrespective of their source, but also

to help us avoid any future misunderstandings.The issues at stake were

ideas and not the individuals or groups of individuals behind the ideas.

Nothing that I wrote, except perhaps where I directly referred to Bass,

warrants such personalization.



Thirdly, I think there is a streak of tragedy in all of this. After

voluntarily using my time and supplying you with so many interesting ideas,

even if all them were half-witted, the most important thing Mr. Ndow seems

to have noticed is my insidious attempt to villify his intelligence and

that of other groups of Gambians. I definitely hope that if there are

others on Gambia-l who thought that too, they would have said so.

BTW, I wish you the best of luck in your studies, and with the conference.



Momodou Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.

----------

> Från: latjor ndow <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: re:conference

> Datum: den 23 januari 1998 06:10

>

> Greetings:

> Since I am not sure if some of what Mr. Sidibeh had to say was in direct

> reference to some of my statements regarding the conference I am

> proposing for us to have in the Washington area (i.e. his comments on

> '...half baked ideas ...'), I shall safely distance myself from drawing

> any conclusions or jumping into the 'Is is in our nature debate' that

> has been going on. There is too much work for me at the moment to

> indulge in analysis at the moment. Organizing a major event along with a

> full course load (started the ph.d program in physics) often forces me

> to say what needs to be said in the shortest possible time then move on.

> Thus if I have in my previous posting conveyed the image of being

> anti-analytical that would be an unfortunate one. Far from being

> anti-analytical, I champion the human intellect for being capable of

> addressing and ultimately finding solutions to the problems of humanity.

> However, I do also hold in high esteem 'action'. I do value human

> warmth, and generosity of spirit (i.e. matters pertaining to the heart

> far removed from the intellect) all of which at the end of the day are

> major contributors to human social organizing tendencies.

> By the way, let us not forget who actually lives in our communities? Are

> they not the very individuals that populte gambia-l? It is unfortunate

> though that most of them while actively following the debates prefer to

> reserve their analytically structured views and share them only when we

> meet in informat social gatherings. i.e. in the 'kampekaays', the

> 'kabudus', ... Perhaps this may have led some to assume that only

> half-baked ideas and analysis goes on within our communities.

>

> In celebration of Gambian Independence Anniversary -

> LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE - WASHINGTON D.C.

> Tentative Conference Date: Sat. Feb. 21

> Tentative Location: Howard University Campus

> Evening Event: Cultural Gala Night (organized by the GPA)

> Featuring Sabar (Sing Sing Rhythm), Baati Linguere Choral

> Group of Atlanta, Gambian DJ Rhythm King Shakie, Wolof Rap Artist Karim

> Wagan, and much more ...

>

> I shall be contacting this weekend all those who either sent me mail or

> called or spoke to me in persond. Will keep the rest of the gambia-l

> family posted.

>

> Best regards,

> LatJor

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at



Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 10:04:01 EST

From: BAKSAWA <

To:

Subject: Re: query: Kompins

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Jobst:



In a message dated 98-01-25 08:21:43 EST, you wrote:



<< hello,

could anybody please advise me on how to translate the expression

"Kompin" or explain to me what a Yahya-Kompin is? I would be very

greatful.



Jobst >>





Kompin means a committee or club (mostly social). Yaayi-Kompin is the

chairwoman of the club or committee.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Traditionally, almost all the Kompins would have a

Papa: A male honorary chairman who is invited to the Kompin's annual/important

functions. He may also serve as a consultant on important matters affecting

the Kompin.



My question to List Members who recently came from The Gambia is: Are Kompins

still going strong?



Thanks!



Awa Sey







Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 12:01:49 -0800

From: "Morro krubally" <

To: <

Cc: <

Subject: Re: Joke

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Awa:

What a pleasure indeed to catch you on the line.

Wasn't that joke about the politician hilarious?

You know in those days the English language was still in it's rugged form.

Not quite as evolved as it is today.

So, arguably, in the contex of the times, he might have been right by

responding " The same to you."

David letterman or Jay leno should get a hold of this one.

Only I wouldn't tell them the politician was a African.



On a different note,

How is all in Maine?



Morro Krubally



----------

> From: BAKSAWA <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: Joke

> Date: Saturday, January 24, 1998 5:42 PM

>

>

> Sillah:

>

> In a message dated 98-01-23 23:32:39 EST, you wrote:

>

> << One day he lost a dear relative. As usual, a delegation of of the

House

> >of Parliament was at his house to attend the burial and to extend their



> >condolences. When any of those members told him, " Accept my sympathy "



> >he in reply told them " I wish you the same" unknowingly. Quite

> >interesting but these were old time politicians. What should he have

> >said in reply? >>

>

> I think it was quite logical for him to respond "thanks for your support"

or

> just a simple "thanks" (especially if he was not confident with his

command of

> the English language!).

>

> That was a very funny joke. It is nice to have something to laugh about

once

> in a while!!

>

> Awa Sey



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 18:57:05 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: An alternative strategy for macro-economic development (A vision without a realistic foundation is a castle built in thin air)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Foroyaa" <

via Commit





AN ALTERNATIVE STRATEGY FOR MACRO-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT



A Vision Without a Realistic Foundation Is A castle Built On Thin Air



(Letter to the Secretary of State for Finance and Economic Affairs on the

1998 Budget signed by HALIFA SALLAH)





The debate on the 1998 budget by members of the National Assembly is

history. However, the issues raised during the debate cannot be buried in

the grave yards of our minds. The reason for this is simple.



The decisions made on how to run the affairs of the country in 1998 are

likely to add something to or delete something from the lives of the

people. Therefore, what is required now is to shift the debate from the

confines of the National Assembly and stage it in the theatre of our public

life. This is precisely the objective of this letter.



It is important to point out in passing that it accords with the dictates

of sound reasoning that people placed in positions of public trust should

have deep interest in ensuring a comprehensive analysis of issues of

fundamental importance in order to formulate realistic and desirable

policies whose implementation could provide appropriate response to the

vital concerns of our times and circumstances. Such sound analysis in the

area of public finance requires more than common sense economics which many

resorted to during the debate in the National Assembly. It requires

intellectual honesty on the part of decision makers and their fidelity to

propositions that are fully grounded on irrefutable premises.



It is, of course, admissible that when a debate opens and the facts are

left hanging on a balance, while they are being debated, the contending

views should neither be lightly accepted nor lightly dismissed. This state

of equilibrium is, however, not permanent. It is undone once the proven

weight of certain arguments impose themselves with overwhelming

decisiveness on the contending view. At that point, one chooses to ignore

such ideas only to one's intellectual detriment.



Truth is a rock and those who combat it are totally left incapacitated and

ineffective in shaping the destiny of peoples and countries.



To proceed, I am compelled to register my dissatisfaction that you chose to

dismiss very concrete proposals as very light rhetorics during your

response to the contributions made by given members of the National

Assembly without giving proper thought to their inherent weight. This

misnomer, which is generally applied to our reasoning when one takes a

partisan, instead of a scientific posture, often bars a person from

considering reasonably balanced arguments which may engender viable

solutions to concrete problems.



You would agree with me that rhetoric is the tendency to dwell on trivial

matters just to avoid facing the central point at issue.



The purpose of this intervention is to digress from trivialities and focus

on the concrete economic picture you have mapped out in your budget speech

with the view to point out the discrepancy between the imagined weight you

assigned to your argument to warrant your deduction that 1998 "is set to be

an era full of promise", and its real weight when gauged on the balance of

objective analysis.



In this way, the discerning observer would be able to know which argument

would justifiably be dubbed rhetoric.



Now, allow me to proceed to the analysis.



The first point to note is that after supporting D26,000 per month for the

President; D16,000 for the Vice President; D13,000 for Secretaries of

State; D8000 for the Minority Leader; D11,000 for the Majority Leader, if

elected, and D7000 for National Assembly members, many members of the

National Assembly members called for salary increases for those at the

lower ranks of the public service.



The fact of the matter, however, is that government does not even have

enough money to meet its public expenditure for the 1998 financial year.

The estimates you presented to the members of the National Assembly reveal

that for the fiscal year 1996/97 the revenue derived mainly from taxes

amounted to D782,722,296 while the actual expenditure was D1,348,255,000.

This leaves a deficit of D565,532,704. If we rely on the other figures

given in your estimates as expenditure for 1996/97, that is, D972,609,966,

the deficit would amount to D189,887,670. For 1998, revenue is estimated at

D961,655,989 while expenditure is estimated at D1,489,162,000. This leaves

a deficit of D527,506,011 for 1998. If we rely on the other figures given

in your estimates as expenditure for 1998, that is, D1,072,989,070, the

deficit would amount to D111,333,081.



One may now ask: How do you intend to deal with the deficit in order to

create a surplus to increase salaries?



Those who made recommendation for salary increases did not say a word on

this issue. What do you call remarks which call for salary increases

without making concrete proposals on how to eradicate budget deficits? I

will leave you to give a reply. I am, however, convinced that if you were

to devote high grade reasoning on the issue, your description will not fall

short of using the word 'rhetoric'.



Furthermore, one may ask: How has the government been dealing with its

deficits? The answer is simple. It has been borrowing and begging and has

been receiving loans and grants way before the Economic Recovery Programme

(ERP) came into being in 1985 to date. This borrowing has been from

internal and external sources. The borrowing is so huge that you have

indicated that we are to pay D439 million out of a budget of D934.7 million

as debt service charges. You have also indicated that "outstanding stock of

domestic debt at the end of October, 1997 is D806 million, a 32% increase

over last year".



All Gambians do hear advertisements of Treasury Bills which provide funds

for the government, but also require huge payment of interest. This is why

you have indicated that between 1993/94 and 1996/97 "Domestic interest

payments doubled during the period from D79.2 million to D164.7 million."



According to you, this interest payment is "necessitating more than desired

increased government borrowing from the banking system, thereby further

contributing to the widening of the budget deficit, ushering in a vicious

cycle." These are your own words which have accurately reflected our

position in our book published in 1992 entitled ANALYSIS OF THE

INTERNATIONAL AND NATIONAL ECONOMIES.



Hence, if we stay within the realm of analytical economics, we will not

fail to agree that The Gambia is faced with a deficit and debt crises. How

then are these two crises to be addressed? This is the question that all

Gambians should ask all those who seek to lead this country. The answers

they give to this question determines those who have real solutions to the

problems of the country and those who are just engaged in rhetoric.



Let us now examine where the government is taking the country.



You have indicated that the 1998 estimates for 1998 put the development

budget at D305 million. D55 million is supposed to be from grants. D40

million is supposed to be from Gambia's local funds. The loan component is

put at D210 million or 60% of the development budget. This confirms that

even though the country is already terribly indebted, one can see that the

size of the loan component of the budget spells more indebtedness in the

future.



What is rather tragic, Mr. Secretary of State, is that even the Majority

Leader in the National Assembly is oblivious to the dangers of the debt

trap because of increasing dependence on loans for most of our development

projects. In defending the huge expenditure on foreign travels, he implied

that the President can travel as much as he wishes as long as what is

brought is more than what is spent. He failed to realise that what is spent

is the solid money of the Gambian people and what is brought back are loans

which have to be paid with interest. In short, the most desirable strategy

for sustainable development is one where we utilise our resources more and

take less loans to finance development projects. This is the only way to

come out of the debt trap.



The question now arises: How can we expand our local contribution to the

development budget in the face of budget deficits?



PDOIS calls for financial discipline. It calls for the eradication of all

forms of extravagance among the leadership and practice thrift in

expenditure in order to eradicate the budget deficit without high increase

in taxation. Reducing the cost of foreign travels of the President by

taking normal flights and cutting on entourage and imprests would be one

way of imposing progressive measures to eradicate the budget deficits

instead of retrenching public servants and reducing expenditure on services

or the increase in taxes and the introduction of cost recovery for

services.



Of course, a person who has applied a high grade of mental energy in

following the arguments may be quick to say that even if it is possible to

eradicate the deficit by eliminating extravagance and ensuring financial

discipline, a distinct possibility exists that such measures will not be

sufficient to create a surplus for development expenditure and thus reduce

the loan component. A tax based economy cannot sustain recurrent and

development expenditure without incurring deficits and loans. The higher

the spending, the higher the loan component and the greater the

indebtedness.



We maintain that it is wishful thinking to expect the private sector to

generate enough tax revenue to enable government to eradicate its deficits

and have surplus to increase spending on development projects.



Abundant facts reveal that your entire budgetary mechanism is rooted in

structural arrangements which, for over 30 years, have not been able to

generate enough revenue to meet the recurrent and development needs of the

country.



This calls for major alterations in economic policy. The alterations must

be rooted in a systematic evaluation of what is made possible by our

concrete realities. We must be determined to rely on facts and not dogma to

discover the optimal solutions to our socio-economic problems.



Hence, the issue is not whether one is committed to a private sector led

growth or public sector led growth. The issue is the question of finding an

alternative policy that could provide appropriate solutions to our deficits

and indebtedness.



In short, development does not proceed according to whims and designs, no

matter how noble; on the contrary, they proceed according to the dictates

of objective reality which we can shape only if we understand their nature

and characteristics. This imposes a burden on policy makers to study the

concrete realities of their countries and work out appropriate policies.



Now one may ask: What alternative does PDOIS propose?



PDOIS has given example of how leaders should be able to sacrifice to

ensure that the deficit is contained by Sidia Jatta rejecting the D7000

provided to National Assembly members and proposing to take D1500 as salary

and D1000 as allowance for transportation, etc. The rest of the sum is to

be put into a WULI FUND to be managed by the representatives of the people

in Wuli.



Furthermore, PDOIS has given example of how the Assets Management and

Recovery Corporation (AMRC) could be transformed into an investment bank.

Public corporations could deposit what they accumulate in such a bank and

thus facilitate investment in fisheries, construction, light scale

industries in processing cotton, milk, leather, grains, fruits and

vegetables for consumption. This will generate employment and income to

sustain social services and development projects on a more sustainable

basis.



Of course, such a proposition does raise interesting issues for those

technocrats who lack critical thinking. For example, they do say that

public corporations cannot be efficient because the employees do not take

them as their own. Let us now ask: Which major private company is run

without employing workers and managers, who do not own the company, to run

it? An efficient government must have an efficient system of management.



Additionally, public funds can be invested to set up cooperatives for

farmers, those in the fishing sector, artisans, carpenters, masons, etc.

This production and marketing cooperatives will enhance the earning

capacity of its members, generate employment, provide funds for social

services and expand production and marketing.



Mr. Secretary of State, a distinct possibility exists for this country to

carry its way in the world with diminishing loans and expansion of national

output. We have about 300,000 heads of cattle, 250,000 goats, 200,000

sheep, 740,000 chicken. We can produce 80,000 metric tonnes of fish while

we produce only 30,000. We can produce all the grain we need. We need

14,174 metric tonnes of food which we can produce, but 31.7% of our import

bill is for food.



Our strategy is, therefore, clear. Cut the sweets of high office and use

public money to build public corporations and cooperatives to expand

production, employment, income and services.



Alternatively, your plan is to transform The Gambia into a middle income

country where people earn on the average D20,000 by relying on private

investment which have not come in sufficient quantity for over 30 years.

Who then is engaged in wishful thinking and rhetoric?



You are running a trade deficit amounting to D2528 million for 1996 with

imports amounting to D2737 million while exports stood at D209 million. The

trade deficit for 1997 amounts to D1616 million with imports amounting to

D1773 million while exports shrank to D157 million. Where is the basis for

your talk about 1998 to be a year full of promises? Who is really engaged

in rhetoric?



You talked about the need to increase the salaries of low income earners

while you face a deficit of D527,506,011. We assert that there should be a

cut down on expenditure, on foreign travels, sacrifice by the leadership in

accepting lower incomes and less privileges so that we can eradicate the

deficit. Who then is really engaged in rhetoric?



Mr Secretary of State, Gambians are now capable of critical thinking. They

need leaders who are innovators, not those who are imitators. You would

recall that until recently the whole world saw the Tiger States as a model

for development for our brand of countries.



We relied on scientific analysis to indicate in our book entitled ANALYSIS

OF THE INTERNATIONAL AND NATIONAL ECONOMIES published in 1992 that the

economies of the so-called Tiger States were based on drug money,

counterfeit, gambling and speculations in the currency markets; that sooner

or later paper money will so exceed the production base of the economy that

their money will become worthless.



In subsequent articles, we argued that the Tiger States were becoming

"***** cats". We can give you all those articles which preceded the present

crisis of the Tiger States to confirm that we have been proven correct.

Leadership means foresight.



To conclude, allow me to say that it is universally recognised that the

structural adjustment your government has faith in has been proven to be

unworkable. Fresh thinking is needed. Critical thinkers are needed in this

generation, which has no mercy for the unthinking. We need policy makers

who are not indoctrinated by left or right dogmas, but are open minded,

willing to debate issues and appreciate positions that are backed by

irrefutable evidence!



History calls on all intellectuals in The Gambia to make it their duty to

search for the truth and enlighten their people.



All political parties need to enter into a debate on the economy to

enlighten the people. We had invited you to a debate on the economy. The

invitation still stands.



One thing is very clear. It is a crime to mislead the people. History shall

indict those who mislead the people. Time shall be the prosecutor. This is

the verdict of history and it is irrevocable.





HALIFA SALLAH.





Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 15:22:59 EST

From: TSaidy1050 <

To:

Subject: Re: conference

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Gambia-l,



It is a good idea to have a leadership conference and I will encourage all who

could go to attend. The maxim 'United we stand and divided we fall' almost

manifested it self during the last ALD (African Liberation Day) in Washington

DC. If I remember correctly, this is first of such conference and I think it

is a good sign and should be well attended..



The unfortunate thing, I hate to predict this, the turnout for the conference

would be very low and the Cultural Gala Night will be jam-packed. This used to

be the case during the ALD symposia organised over the years. The ALD is fast

approaching and if all Gambian organisations in the Greater DC area could

unite, a lot of funds would be raised.



Latjor and the others keep up the good work and continue your endless efforts

for the success of this conference. We would like to read the report of the

out come.



PEACE



Tombong Saidy



Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 17:00:41 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: An alternative strategy for macro-economic development (A vision without a realistic foundation is a castle built in thin air)

Message-ID: <



My thanks to the Foroyaa team for forwarding this article to the list although I can not comment until I read it all.



keep up the good work down there!!



Malanding Jaiteh



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 11:19:30 +1200

From: Saikou B M Njai <

To:

Subject: Re: mail overload?

Message-ID: <



Please send all my future mail to from the list to

Fantamadi@hotmail.com.

My present address for only personal mail



> Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 15:59:20 -0800 (PST)

> From: latjor ndow <

> Subject: mail overload?

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

> <

> Reply-to:



> Greetings:

>

> I wish to share with the list a way to ease the burden of mails you may

> be receiving from gambia-l and elsewhere into your private account. I

> have found it quite useful these past two months to use the 'free mail'

> services that are on the 'net' such as hotmail for mails from discussion

> groups like this one.

> This way my personal account with my ISP is not overwhelmed with mails.

> Some gambia-lers are already doing this but most are not aware of it.

> Due to the complaints I have received from members complaining of

> receiving too many mails (often resulting in their unsubscribing from

> the list), I think this could alleviate some of our woes.

> Anyone with full access to the worldwide web can point their browser to:

>

> any information you do not wish to reveal (or you may just do what I do,

> give them some bogus info. and then not sign on to anything else.). You

> can then request from the list managers that all your mails be sent to

> that address, thus freeing up your other account. You can read our mails

> at your leisure and delete mails at your own convenience without having

> some System Administrator breathing over your neck complaining that you

> have too many mails (esp. for those of us who have access from a

> college.) Bookmark the site for future convenience.

> One note though. As we all know, ain't nothing free. The trade off is

> that the company, (hotmail in this case) would be flashing ads at the

> bottom of your screen. If you think that is not a big deal,(you get

> thousands of these daily anyway) then go for it. This is just a

> suggestion.

>

> LatJor

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

>

Saikou B M Njai

Postgraduate Student Room E311

Department of Civil Engineering

University of Canterbury

P M B 4800

------------------------------



Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 20:10:38 PST

From: "sillah conateh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Hi Awa Sey,



Selamat Hari raya to you. It is unfortunate that I don,t have any

information as to when those countries will have their Laila tul Qadr.

But for Malaysia, to your biggest surprise had theirs on the 17th night

of the Ramadan which was on Jan 16. Malaysia always have their laila tul

Qadr on the 17th night of the ramadan. I understood that The Gambia was

to celebrate theirs yesterday Jan 25.



Regards,



Sillah.

>From

>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id RAA20993; Sat, 24 Jan 1998 17:32:25 -0800

>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu

[140.142.33.5])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id RAA11114 for <

17:32:13 -0800

>Received: from imo18.mx.aol.com (imo18.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.175])

> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with

ESMTP

> id RAA07056 for <

17:32:09 -0800

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 20:30:33 EST

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From: BAKSAWA <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri

>Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

>Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>Mr. Conateh:

>

>In a message dated 98-01-23 21:53:01 EST, you wrote:

>

><< Hi Members,

>

><Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri ( A Happy Aidul Fitri ) to all of you in

><advance. >>

>

>

>Happy Eid to you as well.

>

>It is my understanding that Laila Tul Hadr (Kitim) is on Tuesday,

1/27/98 in

>the Middle East. Does this mean it will be on Wednesday, 1/28/98, in

the

>U.S.A? Input/information on this subect will be highly appreciated

from

>anyone on the List.

>

>Wishing everyone a nice weekend.

>

>Awa Sey

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 00:25:21 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Email Update

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Balamusa wrote:



> yeah right. If you really think the packers are going to defeat the broncos,

> you are dreaming buddy. The packers may be better than the broncos, but watch

> them choke this weekend. Don't forget that the best doesn't always win. This

> is the year for John Elway and the broncos and nothing is going to stop them

> from becoming world champions. Peace and love to all you Gambia-lers!

> Balamusa Ceesay!!!!!



Balamusa,



As I struggle to find words, I must simply say, disappointedly of course,

GO BRONCOS! The Packers played like underdogs right after the first touch

down. From then on, Broncos did excatly what you said they would do -

"choke" the Packers. I have never seen them (the Packers) feel so

unconfident and sloppy in both their offensive and defensive plays. In my

tantalizing statements (just jiving of course), I could have simply added

(or said), MAY THE BETTER TEAM WIN. Sure enough "old man" Elway did just

that. I hope that Keretha Cash will not hesitate to join me in

congratulating the Broncos for their (undeniably) great perfomance in

what, In my opinion, is one their best performance this season.



Perhaps, this outcome will psyche Dan Marino and the Dolphins (BTW, that's

the team I may be going with next season) to compete vigorously for the

championship next year.



CONGRATULATIONS BRONCOS FOR BEATING ALL THE ODDS!!!!!!!!!!!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 22:06:51 PST

From: "sillah conateh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Part 3 cont

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Dear Father Mous,



I have been eagerly waiting for the conclusions of your most wonderful

and objective analyses of the present situations in The Gambia. I must

say you have done a wonderful and an enviable job. So thank you for a

work well done. I agree with your analyses and do feel that the present

regime will work all way out to ensure that the mistakes which

characterised the former regime are not repeated. Abuse of human rights,

endless corruption, abuse of authority, just to mention few should

become things of the past. We therefore encourage those people who can

relay these messages to His Excel. Mr. Jammeh to do so. A good leader is

one who listens to the voices of his people and I believe that President

Jammeh will become an enviable leader in Africa if he values these

things. Then this will make The Gambia the pride of Africa.



So once again, bravo Mous and all those people who have contributed

their ideas on this pertinent topic of the month. Mous on this note, I

am glad to bestow this title to you " MAN OF THE MONTH OF JANUARY '98"

for your wonderful, brilliant and mature handling of " IS IT A NEW

GAMBIA "



Regards to all.



Sillah.







>From

>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

> by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id XAA27986; Fri, 23 Jan 1998 23:19:21 -0800

>Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu

[140.142.13.230])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id XAA51584 for <

23:19:03 -0800

>Received: from imo11.mx.aol.com (imo11.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.165])

> by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with

ESMTP

> id XAA14346 for <

23:19:00 -0800

>Received: from

> by imo11.mx.aol.com (IMOv12/Dec1997) id OTGVa21759

> for <

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 02:18:33 EST

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From:

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: Part 3 cont

>Mime-Version: 1.0

>Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

>Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit

>X-To:

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>The system of governance needs to have these features:

>

> A. Create a justice system compleely independent and so

powerful

>that no individual or organization can control, influence or

manipulate. By

>virtue of its power and independence all rights of every citizen is

protected,

>especially minority opinions.

> B. Revolutionized and developed a powerful media, completely

>independent from government control. Media institution like TV

stations, print

>and radio should not in any way be another extended arm of the central

>government.

>

> C. The system should allowed minority views, the Opposition

should

>not be viewed with resentment , social outcast or even becoming an

impediment

>to their career or survival.

>

>Finally, It is interesting to note that most poor under-developed

countries do

>not have the above features in their system of governance. For instance

a

>country like Nigeria do have quite a few infrastructural programs and

are

>still hoping that it would have a positve impact to their economic

>development, but without a fair, honest and open system of governance,

>generations of generations are going to face the realities of

disappointments

>upon disappointments. In the case of the Gambia, The New Leadership has

>initiated different projects, an impressive modern Airport, A New TV

station,

>High Schools in the provinces, major Hospital in the provinces and

other

>series of programs which are all vital on the path to socio-economic

>development. But unless the New Leadership takes a bold initiative and

seek

>for a political solution through having an unshakable, fair system of

>governance, and there is going to be a tremendous amount of risk

involve, all

>these projects are going to be counter productive and would be

eventually

>destroyed. And our sons and daughters of the next generation would be

in the

>same dilemma we are in today. Mr. Jawara and his generation were never

capable

>of building a foundation of justice, honesty and liberty for all

Gambians and

>eventually they fell; therefore you take a risk a search for a

political

>solution because we definitely do not want to be another Sierra Leone,

Rwanda

>or even Nigeria for that matter.

>

>Guys, these two weeks visit to the Gambia was very interesting, and

there is

>definitely a New Gambia, but like I said with a twist. Thank you all

your time

>

>Musa Jeng

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 11:33:58 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Is it a new Gambia?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Janko Fofana" <

via Commit





I would like to thank all those who contribute to this forum and would like

to encourage everybody to share ideas on topics that are of national

interest. It is important for us in the Gambia or outside to be kept

informed of issues affecting our nation. It is always nice to hear

something about your country especially if you live outside of it. I

remember my student days in the US when I was on the List and always eager

to browse through to see anything new about the Gambia. I am sure some of

you are now like me eager all the time to get information about politics,

economics or social development in the country.



Since I am now back, I want to put in a small contribution to the topic "Is

it a new Gambia? Sincerely speaking there is a lot of development going on

in the country since the military take over but does that warrant it to be

called a "New Gambia"? In my view certainly not. Development is an ongoing

process and some of what are being implemented today were plans already

underway during the past regime. Don't get me wrong. I give the credit to

the present government for implementing long overdue projects like the TV,

The North Bank Road (Barra - Kerewan with a bridge at Kerewan under

construction) etc but evidently much was also done after independence in

1965. It will be unfair to completely ignore what has been accomplished,

small as it look to some people. We just need to push things at a quicker

pace as is being done at the moment. Again I want to say that the present

government is doing a lot of good work but I strongly believe we need to

revisit some of the priority areas (if they are priorities for the

government). Think of all the schools built since the 1994 take over -

primary, junior and secondary schools in amost every corner in the country.

Do we have furniture and teachers for these schools? It might not be a bad

idea to improve some of the schools - better teachers, furniture and much

needed text books - and have few additional high schools rather than giving

every village a primary school. Of course education is important but what

is more important is what you get from your investment in education. Are we

getting our children better educated or just providing schools for them

where the quality of their education can be compromised? What are we doing

to help our school dropouts and those who graduate without any job

opportunity? More skills centers and needed, though it can be argued

government is thinking along those lines but it is my opinion more needs to

be done. I am happy about the idea of the members to contribute through

the educational assistance to needy students as being discussed.



Finally, I believe the General Hospital in Farafenni, the new Airport

Terminal, improvement in road network in the rural areas are but few of the

achievement of the present regime that they should be given some credit

for. However, we need to think of making good use of these facilities and

make them sustainable. A lot of money was invested in these projects and

government should ensure that they don't lie idle. More development

projects are being discussed as revealed during the President's meet the

people's tour last November and it appears the government has already

secured funding for most of the projects. I will keep you posted on some

developments as they unfold.



Also remember that our financial year is now from January to December and a

lot of things are being adjusted to match the calendar year. So I believe

we have to continue with our efforts and don't think that it is a new

Gambia. The key here is sustainability! Development is an ongoing process

and we still have a long way to go. It is a collective responsibilty and we

all have a role to play whether at home or abroad but better to be here to

paddle the canoe with us. Your role there is also important as most if not

all of you are on a mission there. Good luck to all of you and welcome

onboard when the mission is accomplished.



So much for now. Sorry for giving you so much to read but I hope it is a

small contribution.



Janko Fofana















Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 16:13:23 GMT+1

From: "Heidi Skramstad" <

To:

Subject: sutura and other wolof words

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Hello,

I am wondering if anybody can help translating or explaining some, for me, "difficult"

Wolof words, namely sutura, teranga and ruus. (Do they have Mandinka

counterparts?)



Sutura:

Depending on context, the word has been explained to me as secrecy,

privacy, cover and a kind of respect.



In a "jebale" (transfer of the bride) the bride was given the advice

that "Nanga am sutura ni sa muruai bi amee sutura" (You should have sutura

as your "cover" has "sutura")



In another context a woman praised living in Bakau and said "Bakau

moi suma sutura" (Bakau is my "sutura")



Can somebody explain a bit more what this implies?



Teranga is the other "difficult" word, which I interprete first and

formost as hospitality or as treat. In some contexts it is almost

generousity, in others it is translated as respect. Receptions (like

when people come from Mekka) are referred to as "teranga".

So it may be both a kind of occasion, something one can give or show

"meie/woon teranga", or be a quality of a person, a country etc.

("Senegal reo teranga la" - according to Ismaila Lo, I believe that

applies to the Gambia as well!) ???



The third is "ruus". I have been taught that "Gumbe du ruus" because,

as "Ruus" is in the eyes. What exactly does it mean?

Is it shyness or shame? When people say that they avoid to see

somebody because: "damma ko ruus" I have interpreted that as they

are shy (because they respect or fear? somebody??). But I believe

ruus in some contexs means shame "warr nga ruus!" (You should

feel ashamed?)



Respect seems to be a main topic, frequently related to all these

other words. In Norway a person who "has respect" is a respected

person, in Gambia a person who "has respect" is somebody who is

respectful, gives respect. While "horomo" in Mandinka, as far as I

have understood is respect, there is no single Wolof word which can

be directly translated to respect (?). But so many words are translated

to "respect" like "mingi mei ma teranga, woonul ma xammadi" was

translated to me: "he gave me respect, never showed me disrespect".

And somebody who "nyaka faida" or "nyaka joom" are respectless (??).



I am wondering if "respect" in English or in Norwegian is used in a

different way here than in the Gambia? At least it is probably less

explicit in the upbringing/training of children. When I asked what

was the most important thing newly circumcised children were taught, almost

everybody said respect, to respect other people and oneself, and

especially elders. Also when I asked somebody what they were taught

at the daara, they said that apart from pray, read the Koran and

make ablution, they learnt to respect other people.



I hope some of you will have time to share your thoughts on the

subject, in spite of the busy time schedules everybody seems to have.



Thanks.



Heidi Skramstad











Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 10:35:34 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: Dumping on the developing world (fw)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> The silent war on harzadous dumping of waste material: Is it a war we can

> win? I would like to hope so.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> **************************************************************************

> > Environmental Research Foundation

> > P.O. Box 5036, Annapolis, MD 21403

> > Fax (410) 263-8944; Internet:

> > ==========

> > The Back issues and Index are available here.

> > The official RACHEL archive is here. It's updated constantly.

> > To subscribe, send E-mail to rachel- weekly-

> > with the single word SUBSCRIBE in the message. It's free.

> **************************************************************************

> >

> > DUMPING ON THE DEVELOPING WORLD.

> >

> > American industry is desperately seeking places to dump

> > hazardous waste and household garbage. A reporter for the

> > CHRISTIAN SCIENCE MONITOR'S bureau in Sydney,

> > Australia, phoned recently to inquire what we knew about the

> > toxicity of leachate from municipal dumps. (We faxed him

> > RHWN #90, "Leachate from Municipal Dumps has Same

> > Toxicity as Leachate from Hazardous Waste Dumps."). He

> > was investigating a promoter named Dan Fleming, who is angling

> > to sign a contract with natives of the Marshall Islands, where Mr.

> > Fleming hopes to dump 10% of all the household garbage

> > produced on the U.S. West Coast. Mr. Fleming says his scheme

> > will "create new land" in the Marshalls. Mr. Fleming says if the

> > Marshalls don't increase their altitude by heaping on the garbage,

> > they'll disappear beneath the sea, victims of the greenhouse

> > effect.

> >

> > The last time the U.S. undertook largescale experiments in the

> > Marshalls, it had ill effects on the land: we tested the H-bomb on

> > Bikini atoll, which promptly disappeared, leaving behind a legacy

> > of cancer and misery that the Marshall Islanders (and many

> > unsuspecting U.S. Navy men) are still enduring. So far as we

> > know, the only environmental group tracking this latest scam is

> > Greenpeace; they wrote about it in GREENPEACE MAGAZINE

> > March/April, 1989, pg. 5. The magazine is yours six times a

> > year for a donation of $20 to Greenpeace, 1436 U Street,

> > NW, Washington, DC 20009.

> >

> > As the price of hazardous waste disposal in the "civilized world"

> > is approaching $2500 per ton in some areas, a new "profession"

> > has emerged: international "waste merchants," who arrange to

> > dump the stuff in third world countries. In the last two years,

> > Africa has emerged as the favored target. Consider these facts:

> > In March, 1988, a Norwegian ship dumped 15,000 tons of

> > material labeled "raw material for bricks" in a quarry on Kassa

> > Island, off the mainland capital of Conakry, Guinea. Guinea is a

> > small west-African country bordered by Sierra Leone, Liberia

> > and Mali. In June, Guinea newspapers reported that vegetation

> > on the island was drying up and dying. Investigations revealed

> > that the "raw material for bricks" was toxic incinerator ash from

> > Philadelphia's now-infamous garbage burners. Norway's Honorary

> > Consul, Mr. Sigmund Stromme, was arrested and charged with

> > forging documents in order to bring in the shipment; Mr. Stromme

> > turned out to be a principal in Guinomar, the company that had a

> > contract to bring in a total of 85,000 tons of Philadelphia's ash. By

> > July the original shipment had been removed from Kassa.

> >

> > On February 9, 1989, Guinea-Bissau, a west-African neighbor of

> > Guinea, signed a five-year contract with two British companies to

> > receive 15 million tons of tanning and pharmaceutical wastes for a

> > payment of $600 million ($40 per ton). The wastes would come

> > from U.S. and European firms. (This contract has since been

> > canceled due to unfavorable publicity.)

> >

> > An undetermined quantity of hazardous wastes from U.S. military

> > agencies was dumped in a phosphate mine pit in Zimbabwe

> > in southern Africa. The U.S. exporters responsible, Jack and

> > Charles Colbert, were sentenced in February, 1988, to 13 years'

> > imprisonment for fraudulent business practices.

> >

> > WEST AFRICA HOTLINE, a newsletter, reports that President

> > Bongo of Gabon (bordering Cameroon and the Congo) met

> > with representatives of the Denis Mining Company in 1987 and

> > agreed to take radioactive mine wastes from Colorado uranium

> > mines.

> >

> > A report in ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY,

> > a journal of the American Chemical Society, quotes Greenpeace

> > saying a Dutch shipping company signed a contract with the

> > government of the Congo (bordering Zaire and Cameroon) to deliver

> > a million tons of solvent, paint, pesticide sludge, and chemical wastes

> > from the U.S. and Europe between June, 1988, and May, 1989, for

> > a fee of $84 million ($84 per ton). Bad publicity subsequently queered

> > this deal too.

> >

> > President Kerekou of Benin, a tiny country sandwiched between

> > Nigeria and Togo, signed a contract in January, 1988, with a Gibralter

> > firm, Sesco, Ltd, agreeing that Benin will take up to five million tons

> > per year of non-nuclear industrial wastes from North America and

> > Europe. The price? Two dollars and fifty cents per ton.

> >

> > Nigeria has taken the lead in denouncing waste dumping in Africa.

> > At the Organization of African Unity (OAU) summit in May,

> > 1988, President Babangida of Nigeria said "No government, no

> > matter the financial inducement, has the right to mortgage the

> > destiny of future generations of African children."

> >

> > Ironically, within a week of President Babangida's speech, eight

> > Nigerian students living in Italy, reacting to reports in Italian

> > newspapers, alerted the Nigerian government to a scheme

> > involving collusion between Nigerian and Italian businessmen.

> > The men had shipped 3800 tons of hazardous wastes and stored

> > them in Koko, Nigeria. The chief Italian suspect escaped from

> > Nigeria June 2, but 15 Nigerians are awaiting trial. The

> > newspapers in Nigeria June 14 carried headlines, "Culprits may

> > face firing squad," and "Death penalty likely."

> >

> > African journalist Arti Vir, writing in ENVIRONMENTAL

> > SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (Vol. 23, March, 1989, pgs.

> > 23-25) summed it up:

> >

> > "...the demands by Nigeria and Guinea that foreign governments

> > remove illegally dumped hazardous materials from their

> > territories are warnings to industrial nations to keep waste

> > away from African shores." NIGERIA'S FIRING SQUADS

> > WILL PERHAPS CONVINCE WOULD-BE WASTE

> > MERCHANTS THAT AFRICA IS SERIOUS ABOUT

> > PROTECTING ITSELF FROM PREDATORY BUSINESSMEN.

> >

> > We have just scratched the surface here. This problem is

> > broad and deep and getting worse. However, there's a bright side:

> > the toxics campaigners in Greenpeace, led by Dave Rapoport,

> > are on this case in a major way. In January, 1989, Jim Vallette

> > published the fourth edition of his INTERNATIONAL

> > TRADE IN WASTES: A GREENPEACE INVENTORY

> > (144 pages of horror stories from all parts of the globe).

> > The INVENTORY, which is available in English, German,

> > French and Spanish editions, also contains policy statements

> > by various governments. In general, the "civilized" nations

> > want to "control" and "manage" the import and export of

> > toxics wastes to the developing world. For their part, the

> > developing nations, particularly those in Africa, favor a

> > total ban on the international waste trade. Togo's environment

> > minister, Yao Komlavi, sums up this view, saying, "If Africa

> > is not going to import toxic waste, what control do we need

> > on such imports?" Greenpeace is publishing a newsletter

> > called GREENPEACE WASTE TRADE UPDATE. With

> > the Natural Resources Defense Council, Greenpeace

> > has joined organizations in Malaysia and Kenya founding

> > Itwan, the International Toxic Waste Action Network,

> > working closely with the United Nations, pressing for

> > passage of the U.N.'s "global Convention on the

> > Transboundary Movement of Hazardous Wastes.

> > "Once again, hats off to the toxics campaigners at

> > Greenpeace! Contact them at 1436 U Street, Nw,

> > Washington, Dc 207009; phone (202) 462-1177.."

> > --Peter Montague, Ph.D.



Moe

Dumping harzardous waste almost happened in the Gambia in 1983 near

Gungur. The same group that wanted to have our coins minted were

involved. I knew of it ( through a close friend of mine here in

Washington DC) and when the group visited Banjul to finalize the three

million dollar deal, I interviened by writing an letter to the

authorities in both local government and external affairs expressing my

concerns. The plan was to bury the liqiud waste (suspected to be

potentially dangerous if exposed in the atmosphere) in the ground at

least three hundred feet deep near kartong or Gungur and the Gambia

would be paid a hefty amount of money each year.

Fortunately it did not happen (as far as I know ) and they moved to

Guinea Bissau who were negotiating and needed the money badly. Only

Allah knows what happened afterwards.

These kinds of hazardous wastes do not surface until the drums start

leaking from rusting several years later.

I am glad some is looking out for our interest

Happy Eid (Koriteh) in advance

Habib Diab Ghanim

--

MZ



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 09:46:06 -0600

From: Keretha Cash <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Email Update

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



(Chuckle! Chuckle!) All during the game (especially the 2nd quarter

on) I knew I would have to eat "crow" on this one. And to tell you the

truth, I am really a North Carolina Panthers supporters but hey, I live

in Wisconsin and you must admit the Packers gave Denver a run for their

money -- it was tied most of the game!!!



In all honesty, I graciously congratulate the Broncos for their win! I

am happy for Elway! His team definitely stood up for him. However, if

the Packer defense hadn't had almost 100 pounds on the Broncos in 67

degree weather (they are from the "Frozen Tundra" you know), it probably

would have been a different story. And I am very happy no one was

injured this time.



Oh well, I totally felt it was a good game, very emotional and that

otherwise -- minus a couple of exceptions -- it boiled down to a battle

of wits between the coaches.



Congratulations Broncos and Bronco Fans!

PANTHERS AND PACKERS, there's always next year!



Now, on to basketball!!!



PEACE! Keretha

> ----------

> From:

> Reply To:

> Sent: Sunday, January 25, 1998 11:25 PM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: Email Update

>

> Balamusa wrote:

>

> > yeah right. If you really think the packers are going to defeat the

> broncos,

> > you are dreaming buddy. The packers may be better than the broncos,

> but watch

> > them choke this weekend. Don't forget that the best doesn't always

> win. This

> > is the year for John Elway and the broncos and nothing is going to

> stop them

> > from becoming world champions. Peace and love to all you

> Gambia-lers!

> > Balamusa Ceesay!!!!!

>

> Balamusa,

>

> As I struggle to find words, I must simply say, disappointedly of

> course,

> GO BRONCOS! The Packers played like underdogs right after the first

> touch

> down. From then on, Broncos did excatly what you said they would do -

> "choke" the Packers. I have never seen them (the Packers) feel so

> unconfident and sloppy in both their offensive and defensive plays. In

> my

> tantalizing statements (just jiving of course), I could have simply

> added

> (or said), MAY THE BETTER TEAM WIN. Sure enough "old man" Elway did

> justthat. I hope that Keretha Cash will not hesitate to join me in

> congratulating the Broncos for their (undeniably) great perfomance in

> what, In my opinion, is one their best performance this season.

>

> Perhaps, this outcome will psyche Dan Marino and the Dolphins (BTW,

> that's the team I may be going with next season) to compete vigorously

> for the championship next year.

>

> CONGRATULATIONS BRONCOS FOR BEATING ALL THE ODDS!!!!!!!!!!!

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> ======================================================================

> =

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> ----------------------------------------------------------------------

> -

>



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 11:06:59 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Dumping on the developing world (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Habib Ghanim, you wrote:



> Moe

> Dumping harzardous waste almost happened in the Gambia in 1983 near

> Gungur. The same group that wanted to have our coins minted were

> involved. I knew of it ( through a close friend of mine here in

> Washington DC) and when the group visited Banjul to finalize the three

> million dollar deal, I interviened by writing an letter to the

> authorities in both local government and external affairs expressing my

> concerns. The plan was to bury the liqiud waste (suspected to be

> potentially dangerous if exposed in the atmosphere) in the ground at

> least three hundred feet deep near kartong or Gungur and the Gambia

> would be paid a hefty amount of money each year.

> Fortunately it did not happen (as far as I know ) and they moved to

> Guinea Bissau who were negotiating and needed the money badly. Only

> Allah knows what happened afterwards.

> These kinds of hazardous wastes do not surface until the drums start

> leaking from rusting several years later.

> I am glad some is looking out for our interest

> Happy Eid (Koriteh) in advance

> Habib Diab Ghanim



Brother habib,



It's indeed a pleasure to hear from you again, and thank you for the

information above. Now that we are closer to the end of Ramadhan, I hope

that you will be active on the list again.



Happy Eid to you and the family.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 11:23:54 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re : Joke (again)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit





Mr. Jawara,



I'd seen this before. Though it may sound funny, I detected a bit of

sarcasm and disrespect in the Author's creativity. However, that's just a

personal opinion which may not even count. I wonder, though, how my son's

God-mother (and many of the good white people on this list) would perceive

this?



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





> >

> > > A Poem Written by an African Shakespeare

> > >

> > > Dear white fella

> > > Couple things you should know

> > > When I born, I black

> > > When I grow up, I black

> > > When I go in sun, I black

> > > When I cold, I black

> > > When I scared, I black

> > > When I sick, I black

> > > And when I die, I still black.

> > >

> > > You white fella

> > > When you born, you pink

> > > When you grow up, you white

> > > When you go in sun, you red

> > > When you cold, you blue

> > > When you scared, you yellow

> > > When you sick, you green

> > > And when you die, you grey.

> > > And you have the cheek to call me colored?????

>

>

>

>





Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 10:38:01 -0600

From: Keretha Cash <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Re : Joke (again)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Maybe there is a little sarcasm involved; however, living tends to make

one a tad critical in perspective and if the shoe fits.....?



Peace and keep the lines of communication flowing.



Keretha



> ----------

> From:

> Reply To:

> Sent: Monday, January 26, 1998 10:23 AM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re : Joke (again)

>

>

> Mr. Jawara,

>

> I'd seen this before. Though it may sound funny, I detected a bit of

> sarcasm and disrespect in the Author's creativity. However, that's

> just a

> personal opinion which may not even count. I wonder, though, how my

> son's God-mother (and many of the good white people on this list)

> would perceive

> this?

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

>

> > >

> > > > A Poem Written by an African Shakespeare

> > > >

> > > > Dear white fella

> > > > Couple things you should know

> > > > When I born, I black

> > > > When I grow up, I black

> > > > When I go in sun, I black

> > > > When I cold, I black

> > > > When I scared, I black

> > > > When I sick, I black

> > > > And when I die, I still black.

> > > >

> > > > You white fella

> > > > When you born, you pink

> > > > When you grow up, you white

> > > > When you go in sun, you red

> > > > When you cold, you blue

> > > > When you scared, you yellow

> > > > When you sick, you green

> > > > And when you die, you grey.

> > > > And you have the cheek to call me colored?????

> >

> >

> >

> >

>



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 11:36:13 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Is it a new Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Mr. Jeng,



I have finally finished reading your report. Thank you again for that

useful analysis of the situation back home. This should give those in the

diaspora (including myself) all the more reason to go home and survey the

situtation before deciding to finally go home for good. I think it is very

easy to pack a family, buy a one way ticket and board AIR AFRIQUE, but it

would be wiser to survey the situation firsthand jus like you did, which

is also what I hope and plan to do sometime in the near future.



BTW, any report on the business sector?



Thanks again.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 18:13:39 GMT+1

From: "Heidi Skramstad" <

To:

Subject: RE: Re : Joke (again)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Moe and others,



> > personal opinion which may not even count. I wonder, though, how my

> > son's God-mother (and many of the good white people on this list)

> > would perceive

> > this?



As a "toubab" who have seen my self in the mirror under varying

circumstances, I think the poem was just to the point. Very

funny! I think nobody should take him/herself too seriously, then

there would have been no fun left!



Heidi Skramstad









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:18:02 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



sillah conateh wrote:

>

> Hi Members,

>

> Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri ( A Happy Aidul Fitri ) to all of you in

> advance. May it bring for us all the best of luck. Anyone who wants to

> learn this language, please come to Malaysia.

>

> Sillah Conateh.

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

Mr Sillah

I am interested in coming to Malaysia. please contact me on my private

email (not Gambia-l)Thanks

Habib diab Ghanim

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:21:39 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Re : Joke (again)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Keretha Cash, you wrote:



> Maybe there is a little sarcasm involved; however, living tends to make

> one a tad critical in perspective and if the shoe fits.....?

>

> Peace and keep the lines of communication flowing.

>

> Keretha



I hear you and thank you very much. Now, how about

some REAL Cash for me? :-)))))))))).



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:26:46 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: sutura and other wolof words

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Heidi, with your permission I would like to add another Mandinka word

to your list that is "Buu-nyaa" used to mean very much like "horomo"

as in "Ayaa Horoma aning ayaa Buu-nyaa". Note horomo when used in this

sense becomes "Horoma". I think I can safely say that "sutura" in

mandingka is "suturo". as in "Mo nyang ta suturo sotolaleh". perhaps very

much teh same as "sutura" in wollof.

Please don't ask me who gets it from who?



it is interesting that a few days ago a Senegalese colleague gave me

"sutura" as one of the many attributes of what can be truely African.

this was at a time when he was explaining Negritude- a term coined by Former

Senegalese President Leopold Sedat Senghore.



I think I will leave the challenge of elaborating on the meanings of these

words to experts before a give in my few bututs.



Bass would say: keep up the good work down there.



Malanding Jaiteh



>

> Hello,

> I am wondering if anybody can help translating or explaining some, for me, "difficult"

> Wolof words, namely sutura, teranga and ruus. (Do they have Mandinka

> counterparts?)

>

> Sutura:

> Depending on context, the word has been explained to me as secrecy,

> privacy, cover and a kind of respect.

>

> In a "jebale" (transfer of the bride) the bride was given the advice

> that "Nanga am sutura ni sa muruai bi amee sutura" (You should have sutura

> as your "cover" has "sutura")

>

> In another context a woman praised living in Bakau and said "Bakau

> moi suma sutura" (Bakau is my "sutura")

>

> Can somebody explain a bit more what this implies?

>

> Teranga is the other "difficult" word, which I interprete first and

> formost as hospitality or as treat. In some contexts it is almost

> generousity, in others it is translated as respect. Receptions (like

> when people come from Mekka) are referred to as "teranga".

> So it may be both a kind of occasion, something one can give or show

> "meie/woon teranga", or be a quality of a person, a country etc.

> ("Senegal reo teranga la" - according to Ismaila Lo, I believe that

> applies to the Gambia as well!) ???

>

> The third is "ruus". I have been taught that "Gumbe du ruus" because,

> as "Ruus" is in the eyes. What exactly does it mean?

> Is it shyness or shame? When people say that they avoid to see

> somebody because: "damma ko ruus" I have interpreted that as they

> are shy (because they respect or fear? somebody??). But I believe

> ruus in some contexs means shame "warr nga ruus!" (You should

> feel ashamed?)

>

> Respect seems to be a main topic, frequently related to all these

> other words. In Norway a person who "has respect" is a respected

> person, in Gambia a person who "has respect" is somebody who is

> respectful, gives respect. While "horomo" in Mandinka, as far as I

> have understood is respect, there is no single Wolof word which can

> be directly translated to respect (?). But so many words are translated

> to "respect" like "mingi mei ma teranga, woonul ma xammadi" was

> translated to me: "he gave me respect, never showed me disrespect".

> And somebody who "nyaka faida" or "nyaka joom" are respectless (??).

>

> I am wondering if "respect" in English or in Norwegian is used in a

> different way here than in the Gambia? At least it is probably less

> explicit in the upbringing/training of children. When I asked what

> was the most important thing newly circumcised children were taught, almost

> everybody said respect, to respect other people and oneself, and

> especially elders. Also when I asked somebody what they were taught

> at the daara, they said that apart from pray, read the Koran and

> make ablution, they learnt to respect other people.

>

> I hope some of you will have time to share your thoughts on the

> subject, in spite of the busy time schedules everybody seems to have.

>

> Thanks.

>

> Heidi Skramstad

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:30:03 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: New address and members

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Anthony Loum wrote:

>

> Hi Everybody,

>

> I will now be receiving Gambia-l postings in this new address. It is as

> follows:

> I am still maintaining my regular UW address (

> for list management functions. Private emails can now be directed to the new

> address.

> On another note, Dagma Christensen and Rolf Christensen have been added to

> the list. We welcome them and will be looking forward to their introductions

> and contributions.

>

> Thanks

> Tony Loum

Dagma

welcome to the Gambia-l . How was the anniversary of our late Aunty

Diana Christensen? I remember the last summer holidays we spent together

here in Maryland . Time really flies( Tempus fugit).

My regards to the rest of your family and Lamin.

Happy Eid.

Habib

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:30:15 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Re : Joke (again)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Heidi Skramstad, you wrote:



> Moe and others,

>

> > > personal opinion which may not even count. I wonder, though, how my

> > > son's God-mother (and many of the good white people on this list)

> > > would perceive

> > > this?

>

> As a "toubab" who have seen my self in the mirror under varying

> circumstances, I think the poem was just to the point. Very

> funny! I think nobody should take him/herself too seriously, then

> there would have been no fun left!

>

> Heidi Skramstad



Thank you Heidi. Like I said, since I didn't see any white people comment

as to the funniness of the poem, I was only wondering how funny they

(whites) might perceive it. Thanks for the input, and funny it really is.



You've been absolutely quiet, ain't you? welcome back!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:34:37 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: Part 3 cont

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:

>

> Mr.Jeng!

> We are thankful that your wife eventually allowed you to

> finish your run down of your visit to the Gambia.The report you have just

> given is both fair and broadminded;so, thank you so much for your time and

> Keep Up The Good Work Down There!

>

> Regards

> Bassss!

> -----Original Message-----

> From: JENGFANNEH@aol.com>

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Date: Saturday, January 24, 1998 4:13 PM

> Subject: Part 3 cont

>

> >The system of governance needs to have these features:

> >

> > A. Create a justice system compleely independent and so powerful

> >that no individual or organization can control, influence or manipulate. By

> >virtue of its power and independence all rights of every citizen is

> protected,

> >especially minority opinions.

> > B. Revolutionized and developed a powerful media, completely

> >independent from government control. Media institution like TV stations,

> print

> >and radio should not in any way be another extended arm of the central

> >government.

> >

> > C. The system should allowed minority views, the Opposition should

> >not be viewed with resentment , social outcast or even becoming an

> impediment

> >to their career or survival.

> >



I agree and hope that the new leadership will take some of these views

constructively and try to impliment them through parliamentary

proceedures.

Good job Mr Jeng

Maybe you should moonlight for CNN if they do not have a local

correspondent

Habib Diab Ghanim

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:43:17 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: sutura and other wolof words

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



I forgot to include in the meaning of the mandingka word and phrase

I wrote in my response to Heidi."Buu-nyaa" may mean giving respect

through some physical act i.e. offer your service to someone

free because of their social standing, be it age or condition. Leaving your

bus seat for an adult, lady or handicap are all to my understanding some form

of Buu-nyaa. Also one may buu-nyaa someone verbally i.e calling older people

(similar age group with your parents Paa or Mba); or Koto to big brothers or

sisters. You buu-nyaa a bride or important guest by slautering an animal(from

chicken to a bull). in this case its very much like teranga.



malanding Jaiteh











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:46:57 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



ELLA23K , you wrote:



>

> Moe I finished in 1978, and did all my high school years there. When did you

> attend? Where do you live now?

>



I hope you received my private response. If not, please send a private a

message with your correct address.



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:53:21 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: Is it a New Gambia

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



wrote:

>

> Father Mose,

>

> I want to commend you for your candid analysis of the situation in The Gambia

> as you see it. I am not surprised, however, for your honesty and the fair

> analysis of the current socio-economic and political situation in the country.

> Thank you, I think you have done a big service to the entire list and to all

> Gambians in general. Tell your wife not to worry about the computer as a

> 'wujjah', the computer can never replace the human touch.

>

> Anyway I agree with most of your analysis, and the present Government share

> most of your views too. And your comments will help in spurring more debates

> on good governance with the leadership. The Gambia, like most developing

> countries, is in the teething stage or the first evolutionary stage of

> democracy. So there will be some hitches are and there. Some of us have been

> privileged to live a countries where the tenets of democracy (such as freedom

> of speech, the press, human rights etc.) is a given and this helps our

> tolerance and analytical skills. The leadership is trying its best to

> cultivate that culture of genuine democracy.

>

> Democracy is more than just having a well-written constitution or having

> multi-party elections. Democracy is not acquired overnight. It is acquired

> over a period of time after some battle with previous political cultures,

> whatever they may be. Being in the Mids of things, I can honestly assure

> those who wish to listen that we have a bright future in The Gambia, and we

> are in the right path.

>

> With the positive contribution of all concerned, be they Gambians or not, we

> will reach that satisfactory level of democracy at a much shorter time than

> usual.

>

> Once again, thank you Mose, and this is a good beginning for 1998.

>

> PEACE

>

> Tombong Saidy



Tombong

It is nice to hear from you always and keeping in touch with the

community is what made the difference between you and the past and

present Embassy staff. Whatever the differences are or have been when

you always have a healthy dialogue which becomes contageous to a

friendlier atmosphere.

With that:

>From my family, Please wish the Gambian population and friends A Happy

Koriteh (Eid al Fitr) and as the saying goes "Yallah nan fekeh Dawen" (

may we meet next Ramadan year again) Inshallah. Ameen.

Plans for the Eid here is set for Thursday (29 th Jan 1998) in our local

community mosque-MCC Silver Spring.

And

Happy Independence Day in Advance

Kepp us updated on this year's events

Habib Diab Ghanim

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 11:56:27 -0600

From: Keretha Cash <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Re : Joke (again)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



MAYBE IN THE NEXT LIFETIME BUT TIL THEN

MAY WE ALL LIVE LONG AND PROSPER!:)



> ----------

> From:

> Reply To:

> Sent: Monday, January 26, 1998 11:21 AM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: Re : Joke (again)

>

> Keretha Cash, you wrote:

>

> > Maybe there is a little sarcasm involved; however, living tends to

> make

> > one a tad critical in perspective and if the shoe fits.....?

> >

> > Peace and keep the lines of communication flowing.

> >

> > Keretha

>

> I hear you and thank you very much. Now, how about

> some REAL Cash for me? :-)))))))))).

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:59:04 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Email Update

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



>

> In all honesty, I graciously congratulate the Broncos for their win! I

> am happy for Elway! His team definitely stood up for him. However, if

> the Packer defense hadn't had almost 100 pounds on the Broncos in 67

> degree weather (they are from the "Frozen Tundra" you know), it probably

> would have been a different story. And I am very happy no one was

> injured this time.

>

> Oh well, I totally felt it was a good game, very emotional and that

> otherwise -- minus a couple of exceptions -- it boiled down to a battle

> of wits between the coaches.

>

> Congratulations Broncos and Bronco Fans!

> PANTHERS AND PACKERS, there's always next year!

>

> Now, on to basketball!!!

>

> PEACE! Keretha

Hold it Keratha!!

Are you saying that we am living at the North Pole? Well we live some 200 miles

north of Green Bay (a Packer Country). I must admit we are really speechless

over here. As you rightly said Packers could have performed better if the temp

were 30 degree F some 10 deg above our January highs.



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 13:05:14 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



BAKSAWA wrote:

>

> Mr. Conateh:

>

> In a message dated 98-01-23 21:53:01 EST, you wrote:

>

> << Hi Members,

>

> <Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri ( A Happy Aidul Fitri ) to all of you in

> <advance. >>

>

> Happy Eid to you as well.

>

> It is my understanding that Laila Tul Hadr (Kitim) is on Tuesday, 1/27/98 in

> the Middle East. Does this mean it will be on Wednesday, 1/28/98, in the

> U.S.A? Input/information on this subect will be highly appreciated from

> anyone on the List.

>

> Wishing everyone a nice weekend.

>

> Awa Sey



Awa

Almost all of the USA observed the night of Qadr on the 25 Jan 1998,

which means we will also celebrate Eid on Thursday the 29 th 1998.

Inshallah

As you know lailatul Qadr falls on any of the odd numbered nights during

the last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan, so it depends on the

worshipers of the community involved to select one day -It is always

preferable to choose the 27 th night as depicted in the traditions of

the Sahabah.

Peace be unto you and may Allah accept our fasting and forgive us. Amin

Habib Diab Ghanim

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 13:02:55 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Remote sensing opportunity (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Some might want to know about this.

Good luck



malanding



Forwarded message:

> From

> X-Received: MTU Resend v1.3 for forgrad-l

> X-Authentication-Warning: hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu: Host ffrpc110.ffr [141.219.149.110] claimed to be ffrpc110.ffr.mtu.edu

> Message-Id: <

> X-Sender:

> X-Mailer: QUALCOMM Windows Eudora Light Version 3.0.2 (32)

> Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 08:46:58 -0500

> To:

> From: "Glenn D. Mroz" <

> Subject: Remote sensing opportunity

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

> Precedence: list

>

>

> >>>Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 14:22:28 -0500

> >>>From: Georgia Flanagan <

> >>>To:

> >>>Subject: HPCP Announcement

> >>>

> >>>The NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Earth and Space

> >>>Data Computing Division (ESDCD) and the Universities

> >>>Space Research Association are soliciting applications

> >>>from

> >>>qualified graduate students to participate in an

> >>>intensive lecture series in computational physics

> >>>during the three-week period July 13-31, 1998. The

> >>>ESDCD provides comprehensive research and development

> >>>support in data handling and computing for NASA Earth

> >>>and space science research programs. Resident

> >>>facilities include a 512-processor CRAY T3E, a CRAY J90

> >>>cluster composed of three 32-processor systems, and a

> >>>MasPar MP-2/MP-1 cluster. This program stems from

> >>>ongoing activities that reflect NASA's desire to help

> >>>train the next generation of physicists in the

> >>>development of computational techniques and algorithms

> >>>for scalable parallel computers in support of the

> >>>Federal High Performance Computing Communications

> >>>Program.

> >>>

> >>>Approximately 15 students will be selected to

> >>>participate in the three-week program. Students will be

> >>>given hands-on computer training and small group

> >>>interaction experience.

> >>>Experienced computational scientists will present a

> >>>series of lectures on advanced topics in computational

> >>>physics, with emphasis on computational fluid dynamics

> >>>and particle

> >>>methods. Cray Research will present lectures on

> >>>developing software for their massively parallel

> >>>architectures. Both the CRAY T3E and the MasPar

> >>>MP-2/MP-1 cluster will be

> >>>available for use by the students. At the end of the

> >>>program, students will be required to present a

> >>>15-minute summary of what they learned and how it

> >>>relates to their respective fields

> >>>of study.

> >>>

> >>>The program aims to attract Ph.D. students in the Earth

> >>>and space science disciplines whose present or future

> >>>research requires large-scale numerical modeling on

> >>>massively parallel architectures. Eligibility is

> >>>normally limited to those Earth and space science

> >>>students who are enrolled in U.S. universities and who

> >>>have passed their Ph.D. qualifying exams. Because of

> >>>NASA Goddard security regulations, citizens of certain

> >>>prescribed nations may be ineligible.

> >>>

> >>>Application materials should include: 1) a cover letter

> >>>explaining your interest in the program and how your

> >>>research will benefit from your participation; 2) your

> >>>area of research and thesis title; 3) a statement of

> >>>your career objectives and goals; 4) a description of

> >>>your relevant work experience; 5) your curriculum vitae

> >>>or resume with publication list; 6) your current

> >>>G.P.A.; 7) two letters of reference; 8) academic

> >>>transcripts showing two full years of work; and 9) a

> >>>statement of citizenship and visa status

> >>>

> >>>Students will receive a per diem and will be reimbursed

> >>>for domestic transportation to and from Greenbelt,

> >>>Maryland. Students will be housed near Goddard, and

> >>>transportation to and from Goddard will be provided

> >>>each day. Applications received before February 13,

> >>>1998 will receive full consideration. There are no

> >>>formal application materials. Selection announcements

> >>>are planned by March 6, 1998. All application

> >>>information should be directed to: Georgia L.

> >>>Flanagan, Program Coordinator, USRA/HPCP, Code 930.5,

> >>>NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD 20771,

> >>>(301) 286-2080,

> >>>

> >>>

> >>>

> >>>Sincerely,

> >>>

> >>>Georgia Flanagan

> >>>Program Coordinator

> >>>

> >>>

> >>>USRA/GVSP

> >>>7501 Forbes Blvd., Suite 206

> >>>Seabrook, Maryland 20706-2253

> >>>301-805-8396 - voice

> >>>301-805-8466 - fax

> >>>

> >>>USRA/CESDIS

> >>>Code 930.5

> >>>NASA Goddard Space Flight Ctr.

> >>>Greenbelt, Maryland 20771

> >>>301-286-2080 - voice

> >>>301-286-1777 - fax

> >>>

> >>>

> >>>

> >>

> >>

> >>

> >>--

> >>

> >> **** WSGC **** WSGC **** WSGC ****

> >>

> >>To join or leave the WSGC listserver, please send a message to:

> >>

> >>To subscribe, leave the subject line blank. In the body of the message,

> type:

> >> Subscribe WSGC-L yourfirstname yourlastname

> >>To unsubscribe, leave the subject line blank, and in the body of the

> >>message type:

> >> Signoff WSGC-L

> >>If you experience difficulties, please write to:

> >>

> >>For more information on the Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium, please see

> >>our Web Site at:

> >>

> >>

> >>

> >

> >

> Glenn D. Mroz

> Program Coordinator, Forest Ecology and Management

> School of Forestry and Wood Products

> Michigan Tech University

> Houghton Michigan 49931

> (906) 487 2496 Phone

> (906) 487 2915

> http://forestry.mtu.edu

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 13:09:47 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: Joke

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



BAKSAWA wrote:

>

> Sillah:

>

> In a message dated 98-01-23 23:32:39 EST, you wrote:

>

> << One day he lost a dear relative. As usual, a delegation of of the House

> >of Parliament was at his house to attend the burial and to extend their

> >condolences. When any of those members told him, " Accept my sympathy "

> >he in reply told them " I wish you the same" unknowingly. Quite

> >interesting but these were old time politicians. What should he have

> >said in reply? >>

>

> I think it was quite logical for him to respond "thanks for your support" or

> just a simple "thanks" (especially if he was not confident with his command of

> the English language!).

>

> That was a very funny joke. It is nice to have something to laugh about once

> in a while!!

>

> Awa Sey



Another Parlimentarian replied to a question brought up to him during

one of his British tours

Q- Do you have any minerals in the Gambia?

His reply

Yes we Santa yallah, Farage mineral factory and Vimto.





--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 13:14:07 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: conference

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



TSaidy1050 wrote:

>

> Gambia-l,

>

> It is a good idea to have a leadership conference and I will encourage all who

> could go to attend. The maxim 'United we stand and divided we fall' almost

> manifested it self during the last ALD (African Liberation Day) in Washington

> DC. If I remember correctly, this is first of such conference and I think it

> is a good sign and should be well attended..

>

> The unfortunate thing, I hate to predict this, the turnout for the conference

> would be very low and the Cultural Gala Night will be jam-packed. This used to

> be the case during the ALD symposia organised over the years. The ALD is fast

> approaching and if all Gambian organisations in the Greater DC area could

> unite, a lot of funds would be raised.

>

> Latjor and the others keep up the good work and continue your endless efforts

> for the success of this conference. We would like to read the report of the

> out come.

>

> PEACE

>

> Tombong Saidy

Tombong

Maybe the solution is to make both of them on the same day and in the

same location.

Habib

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:18:03 -0600

From: Keretha Cash <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Email Update

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



you know how big Gilbert Brown is? I was concerned when I saw him on

the sidelines after his first play. He was so out of breath. Moving

all that bulk in warmer weather (67 deg.) as opposed to 28 deg or even

30 degrees will make a big difference in performance.



However, I am glad Elway got his superbowl ring before he retired. But

now what's this i hear? He's thinking about changing his mind?:)



By the way, it's 30+ deg. here in Milwaukee. And we have lots of snow

cover. So Malanding, where are you located?



All about the game.:)



Keretha



> ----------

> From: Malanding S. Jaiteh[SMTP:

> Reply To:

> Sent: Monday, January 26, 1998 11:59 AM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: Email Update

>

> >

> > In all honesty, I graciously congratulate the Broncos for their

> win! I

> > am happy for Elway! His team definitely stood up for him. However,

> if

> > the Packer defense hadn't had almost 100 pounds on the Broncos in 67

> > degree weather (they are from the "Frozen Tundra" you know), it

> probably

> > would have been a different story. And I am very happy no one was

> > injured this time.

> >

> > Oh well, I totally felt it was a good game, very emotional and that

> > otherwise -- minus a couple of exceptions -- it boiled down to a

> battle

> > of wits between the coaches.

> >

> > Congratulations Broncos and Bronco Fans!

> > PANTHERS AND PACKERS, there's always next year!

> >

> > Now, on to basketball!!!

> >

> > PEACE! Keretha

> Hold it Keratha!!

> Are you saying that we am living at the North Pole? Well we live some

> 200 miles north of Green Bay (a Packer Country). I must admit we are

> really speechless over here. As you rightly said Packers could have

> performed better if the temp were 30 degree F some 10 deg above our

> January highs.

>

> Malanding

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 14:04:40 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: Dumping on the developing world (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> Habib Ghanim, you wrote:

>

> > Moe

> > Dumping harzardous waste almost happened in the Gambia in 1983 near

> > Gungur. The same group that wanted to have our coins minted were

> > involved. I knew of it ( through a close friend of mine here in

> > Washington DC) and when the group visited Banjul to finalize the three

> > million dollar deal, I interviened by writing an letter to the

> > authorities in both local government and external affairs expressing my

> > concerns. The plan was to bury the liqiud waste (suspected to be

> > potentially dangerous if exposed in the atmosphere) in the ground at

> > least three hundred feet deep near kartong or Gungur and the Gambia

> > would be paid a hefty amount of money each year.

> > Fortunately it did not happen (as far as I know ) and they moved to

> > Guinea Bissau who were negotiating and needed the money badly. Only

> > Allah knows what happened afterwards.

> > These kinds of hazardous wastes do not surface until the drums start

> > leaking from rusting several years later.

> > I am glad some is looking out for our interest

> > Happy Eid (Koriteh) in advance

> > Habib Diab Ghanim

>

> Brother habib,

>

> It's indeed a pleasure to hear from you again, and thank you for the

> information above. Now that we are closer to the end of Ramadhan, I hope

> that you will be active on the list again.

>

> Happy Eid to you and the family.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> ========================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

>

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Moe

Thanks and Happy Eid to you too

Habib

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 17:35:46 -0000

From: "

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: New Edition of FRESH

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit





Hello Gambia-L.



Message from IMG Company Ltd.

----------------------

A new FREE online edition of FRESH is now available at address:

http://w1.2220.telia.com/~u222000299



The IMG Company is interested in any feedback from

the readers on improvments and critics about the FRESH paper.



International advertisers are welcome to submit ads to FRESH

for the Gambian market and for the online edition.



Please send any inquieries or correspondence to the IMG e-mail address:

FRESH@commit.gm

---------------------



============================================

FRESH - The Bi-weekly Sports and Entertainment Chronicle

Published by the Informer Media Group Company Ltd.

YMCA MDI Road Kanifing

PO.Box: 2735, Serrekunda, The Gambia

Fax: 225833 E-mail:

============================================











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 14:20:53 -0800

From: "Morro krubally" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Is it a new Gambia?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Janko

Much Thanks to you for your input of Monday, Jan.1998

If I may indulge, I would like to resonate a major point in your mail.

SUSTAINABILITY.

It cannot be gainsaid that central to all the development projects, that

are currently under way, and that may follow, is the issue of

sustainability.

The initiatives taken to venture into projects for improvement of the

infrastructure, are indeed commendable. The present administration in the

Gambia is duly credit for the efforts they continue to make to bring the

proposed dormant projects into action.

they have inexhaustively made insurmountable strides to bring forth many

projects and accomplished a great deal.

But again, I think inextricably tied into all projects is the provisions

made to sustain.

The inability to put forth the necessary provisions for purposes of

obtaining long life span out of the completed structures, still remains the

challenge faced by my developing nations.

The idea of building school houses in nearly every single village in the

nation was indeed good. This is not to diminish the point you made about

obtaining quality education. You made a valid point about staffing or lack

thereof.

I can't help but to think that not only did the authorities want to add to

their success of providing educational possibilities to all children in the

Gambia, but that these school houses can be further used for adult

education as well.

I think adult education; the ability to read and write is more accessible

now with school houses in every village.

Do you know if there are any community development projects addressing the

issue of adult education?

Again I thank you for your insightful mail.

Morro Krubally

----------

> From: gambia-l@commit.gm>

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Is it a new Gambia?

> Date: Monday, January 26, 1998 3:33 AM

>

> Sent by "Janko Fofana" <

> via Commit

>

>

> I would like to thank all those who contribute to this forum and would

like

> to encourage everybody to share ideas on topics that are of national

> interest. It is important for us in the Gambia or outside to be kept

> informed of issues affecting our nation. It is always nice to hear

> something about your country especially if you live outside of it. I

> remember my student days in the US when I was on the List and always

eager

> to browse through to see anything new about the Gambia. I am sure some of

> you are now like me eager all the time to get information about politics,

> economics or social development in the country.

>

> Since I am now back, I want to put in a small contribution to the topic

"Is

> it a new Gambia? Sincerely speaking there is a lot of development going

on

> in the country since the military take over but does that warrant it to

be

> called a "New Gambia"? In my view certainly not. Development is an

ongoing

> process and some of what are being implemented today were plans already

> underway during the past regime. Don't get me wrong. I give the credit to

> the present government for implementing long overdue projects like the

TV,

> The North Bank Road (Barra - Kerewan with a bridge at Kerewan under

> construction) etc but evidently much was also done after independence in

> 1965. It will be unfair to completely ignore what has been accomplished,

> small as it look to some people. We just need to push things at a quicker

> pace as is being done at the moment. Again I want to say that the present

> government is doing a lot of good work but I strongly believe we need to

> revisit some of the priority areas (if they are priorities for the

> government). Think of all the schools built since the 1994 take over -

> primary, junior and secondary schools in amost every corner in the

country.

> Do we have furniture and teachers for these schools? It might not be a

bad

> idea to improve some of the schools - better teachers, furniture and much

> needed text books - and have few additional high schools rather than

giving

> every village a primary school. Of course education is important but what

> is more important is what you get from your investment in education. Are

we

> getting our children better educated or just providing schools for them

> where the quality of their education can be compromised? What are we

doing

> to help our school dropouts and those who graduate without any job

> opportunity? More skills centers and needed, though it can be argued

> government is thinking along those lines but it is my opinion more needs

to

> be done. I am happy about the idea of the members to contribute through

> the educational assistance to needy students as being discussed.

>

> Finally, I believe the General Hospital in Farafenni, the new Airport

> Terminal, improvement in road network in the rural areas are but few of

the

> achievement of the present regime that they should be given some credit

> for. However, we need to think of making good use of these facilities and

> make them sustainable. A lot of money was invested in these projects and

> government should ensure that they don't lie idle. More development

> projects are being discussed as revealed during the President's meet the

> people's tour last November and it appears the government has already

> secured funding for most of the projects. I will keep you posted on some

> developments as they unfold.

>

> Also remember that our financial year is now from January to December and

a

> lot of things are being adjusted to match the calendar year. So I believe

> we have to continue with our efforts and don't think that it is a new

> Gambia. The key here is sustainability! Development is an ongoing

process

> and we still have a long way to go. It is a collective responsibilty and

we

> all have a role to play whether at home or abroad but better to be here

to

> paddle the canoe with us. Your role there is also important as most if

not

> all of you are on a mission there. Good luck to all of you and welcome

> onboard when the mission is accomplished.

>

> So much for now. Sorry for giving you so much to read but I hope it is a

> small contribution.

>

> Janko Fofana

>

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 15:35:55 -0500

From:

To: "INTERNET:

Subject: RE: Email Update

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Disposition: inline



hello to all the senegambia posse !!!



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 21:47:05 +0000

From: "Ousman Sawaneh" <

To:

Subject: introduction

Message-ID: <19980126204728.AAA21986@default>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Hello gambia-lers,

Thanks very much for letting me join your bantaba and

share these grate opportunity with you. Originally i am from

baddibu gunjur village north bank division, I have been

living in denmark for many years with my wife Haddy

fanneh sawaneh, And i have been the Chairman for the gambian

socio- cultural association in denmark.







Regards,

Ousman Sawaneh

























------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 23:49:46 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re:My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



HALIFA wrote:-



Hence, the issue is not whether one is committed to a private sector led

>growth or public sector led growth. The issue is the question of finding an

>alternative policy that could provide appropriate solutions to our deficits

>and indebtedness.



****************************************************************************



Gambia-L,



I cannot of course agree with everything Mr.Sallah had to say on this

very,very important National topic,The Economy;but I must congratulate him

nonetheless for raising a number of very crucial issues that must be looked

at very,very seriously and with a lot of flexibility if we as a nation are

to really transform ourselves from a beggar nation to at least a

"*****-Cat" economy.



If Mr.Sallah's numbers are correct,then the health of our nation,s Economy

is

in a very serious jeopardy,a fact that makes it absolutely necessary for the

government to listen and be opened to all suggestions,regardless of their

origins,that could help to atleast prevent this mountain of debts from

piling on our heads and those of our children like its nobody's

business.So,PDOIS' call upon the other parties to forget their political

loyalities and discuss this national agenda impartially is both positive and

necessary.It must be heeded,though,not only by the professional politicians,

but also by any well informed Gambians who know a thing or two about how

governments and economies are run.And because we, the Gambian diaspora,

constitute a very significant portion of that category,we cannot allow this

debate to abate without contributing our couple of pennies to it.Because

this debate is afterall about the "National Osusu",and of course we also

should be part of that!



Having said that,I must add that even though PDOIS has made some very

important suggestions( eg.the reduction of foreign travels and cutting of

entourage on the part of the government and the need to invest in some of

the neglected sectors of our economy like fishing,carpentry,masonry and arts

and the crafts) that need looking at in our struggle to turn things around

for our economy,some of its arguments are fuzzy at best.



First of all,it dismisses as non issue whether its party is in favour of

private sector led growth or a public sector one, but I would have thought

that that is exactly the issue here.All of us know that PDOIS is either a

Socialist or Semi-Socialist political party and, as a result, the economic

strategy it is now putting forward and confidently portraying as the only

cure of the economic ailments of our nation are a direct product of Marxian

Economic analysis which is by default hostile to market forces.



So,even though we have not heard the government's version,we can safely

deduct from what PDOIS itself is saying here that the government believes

that its workforce is still too large and inorder to achieve efficiency and

higher productivity many civil servants will have to be retrenched; that, in

addition to the need to cut expenditure on services and to increase

taxes.And, clearly,these are the very strategies that PDOIS is idelogically

opposed to.So,we now know,whether Pdois wants to admit it or not,that it is

the Party which favours Big Government,whereas the Government is now tired

of playing big daddy and wants to wean the people and encourage them to

develop the private sector.



The problem now is how can we reconcile between PDOIS' call on the

Government to become much more efficient with its ideological hostility to

reducing the size of Government and expanding the private sector,and turning

over some of the states functions to the market.Nobody is doubting here the

nobility of PDOIS intentions for the Nation, but compassion is one thing and

the economic strategy that would work and could enable us turn things around

is something else altogether.We have experimented with huge public

corporations (PWD,GUC,GPTC ,PORTS etc) throughout the past three decades

since our independence,but, as all of us know too well,they have contributed

nothing to our economy but indebtednes,corruption, nepotism and

mediocrity.And PDOIS's suggestion to set up new public corporation,never

mind how neat the name looks on paper or how complicated the explanation of

how it should work sounds ,is nothing but a repeat of our past economic

mistakes.The way forward for our nation,just as it is now the practice in

most countries of the world,is not to build anymore cumbersome and money

losing public corporations,but rather to dismantle existing ones and turn

their resources over to competent private individuals as loans, so they

would provide those services to the public.PDOIS is absolutely right in

saying that the present private sector in the Gambia is incapable of

generating enough revenues in the form of taxes to make any significant

impact on our Nation's KingSize deficit and indebtedness.But that

incapacity,contrary to what PDOIS would like us to believe,has nothing to do

with the inherent nature of the Private Sector in general,but everything to

do with the tiny size of our Nations private sector and the lack of

sufficient incentives and facilities that would make it work to full

capacity.And if our government wants to realize its dream of transforming

our now almost primitive economy to one of Tigers or "*****-Cats" or

whatever wild animal,it must channel much of its energy towards recruiting

the young and educated Gambians(the ones inside and outside) and provide

them with the resources and create for them the kind of atmosphere that is

conducive to free and fair competition for the Dalasis of the consumers in

exchange for the services these new entrepreneurs would provide.



And when that happens in earnest in at least most of the various sectors of

our economic life,there would be enough money to go around that would make

it totally unnecessary for members of our National Assembly to send some of

their already meagre salaries to their respective constituencies to be set

up there as funds for their electorates.





Regards Bassss!



















------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 15:54:33 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit





Welcome to the list.



Is your wife by any chance related to Mariama Fanneh? She (Mariama) was a

former classmate and I would love to get in touch with her. Perhaps, you

wife might have a contact address. Please, help!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





>

> Hello gambia-lers,

> Thanks very much for letting me join your bantaba and

> share these grate opportunity with you. Originally i am from

> baddibu gunjur village north bank division, I have been

> living in denmark for many years with my wife Haddy

> fanneh sawaneh, And i have been the Chairman for the gambian

> socio- cultural association in denmark.

>

>

>

> Regards,

> Ousman Sawaneh

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 21:16:33 -0500 (EST)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!] (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I thought this was very interesting and wanted to know what everyone had

to say about it!! I personally found it amusing and afterwards, my

room-mates and I started calling each other male names!! You'll

understand why after you've read the article.

Happy Eid in advance to everyone and I hope everyone is doing great!!!

Ancha.

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 15:49:55 -0500 (EST)

From: Marsha Wynter <

To:

Subject: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!]





>>Good Morning All,

>>

>>Below is an article written by a misguided Caucasian student at Cornell.

>>Though I find the overtone of the letter to be extremely superficial

>>(especially when he eludes to the fact that he is trying to assist in

>>educating us, imagine that?) it is always interesting to read expressions

>>like the one below. Respond in kind if the spirit hits you. I know I

>will. >Thanks for passing the info on Kim, and sorry for any duplications!

>>

>>Have a pleasant day!!

>

>

>>>>>> "black/white, asian/white dating disparities"

>>>>>>

>>>>>>

>>>>>> Let me clear the issue up -- bear with me, this will be lengthy.

>>>>>> First of all, there is a HUGE disparity in Asian/white dating. MANY

>>>>>> MORE white male/asian female couples exist, relative to asian

>>>>>> male/white female couples. The same dispairty exists, even in greater

>>>>>> numbers, with black men and white women. 94% of black/white couples

>>>>>> involve a black man and white woman. Some facts that will come into

>>>>>> play -- about 3.5% of the U.S. population is Asian. About 12.7% of

>the >>>>> population is African. I'm not opposed to interracial dating,

>however, >>>>> there are some issues. Black women and Asian men (and to a

>lesser >>>>> extent,whitemen) are definitely getting the "short end of the

>stick",

>>>>>> from a dating perspective. Why?.....

>>>>>>

>>>>>> Trust me, (tell it like it is), the problem lies within black women.

>>>>>> This is not a racist comment. Black women, on the whole, are not

>>>>>> preceived as being "feminine" and "attractive" (by the Western

>World's

>>>>>> standards) by a majority of males. Many perceive them as being

>>>>>> "manly", with characteristics such as a deeper voice, shorter hair,

>>>>>> more bodily hair, baggy clothes, and a lack of sexiness and

>>>>>> flirtaciousness. It's the nature of a man to consider overall

>>>>>> attractiveness when chossing a date, and looks is a great part of

>>>>>> this.This has compelled may black men to look for a white woman to

>>>>>> date. Consequently, many black males, which compromise a significant

>>>>>> segment of the population, date white women. This leaves white males

>>>>>> with no choice. Many, in an effort to releive their lonlieness, date

>>>>>> Asian females. This leaves Asian males with the short end of the

>stick >>>>> along with black females. Due to the fact the African

>population is >>>>> much greater than the Asian population, white males

>are also left out

>>>>>> to a lesser extent. Black females have the highest rate of

>>>>>> singularity of any ethnic/gender group in our country, and it's

>>>>>> precisely due to their lack of softness and feminity both in

>>>>>> personality and appearance. This isn't a racist, mean comment -- it's

>>>>>> one meant to educate and help lonely people. If you really want to

>>>>>> read more into this, look at the "general forum" -- I have many

>>>>>> postings in there. The solution? Many would fret at that word --

>>>>>> "solution", claiming I think interracial dating is a "problem"

>needing >>>>> to be "solved". Well, I feel that there are too many lonely

>people

>>>>>> out there who need a partner -- and should have one --

>>>>>> and yes, I perceive these disparities as a problem. Black women have

>>>>>> to shed their "macho" "masculine" and unattractive character and

>>>>>> appearance. This will compel black men to actually ENJOY dating black

>>>>>> women, which will mean more white women for whit emen, which will

>mean >>>>> more asian women for asian men. There will be many less lonely

>people >>>>> in the world -- and it all stems from the masculinity of the

>black >>>>> female. Sorry, I know I'll offend some, but in my heart I know

>I'm not >>>>> a racist, and it's for the better -- and I'm not afraid to

>take any >>>>> irrational heat. Many will agree with me, however. Anyone

>willing to >>>>> discuss this with me can email me at

>and I'll >>>>> gladly reply.

>>>>>> Thanks,

>>>>>> Jason

>>>>>> (p.s., I'm a white male, with a white girlfriend!)

>>>>>> by J

>

>Now for the response........

>

>>The response from a woman named

>>"Tonia" tells it like it is, was and forever will be

>>

>>

>>> ---------------------------------------------

>>>Jason,

>>>I appreciate your honesty and your opinion. I am a black woman and I'm

>>>not the

>>>least bit offended. I attribute your perspective to a lack of exposure.

>>>I

>>>realize that only age, maturity and an introduction to what YOU'VE been

>>>missing

>>>out on will change that. I will only entertain your ignorance for a

>>>moment,

>>>but feel free to reply and we'll keep the dialogue going!

>>>I live in Washington, DC and I have never had a problem finding a man!

>>>What

>>>'short stick' are you talking about! Don't fool yourself into thinking

>>>that

>>>white men aren't attracted to us just because you aren't. Black men

>>>love

>>>us;

>>>Asian men are fascinated by our mystery; African men admire our

>>>strength,

>>>intellect, and confidence; Latin men adore our curves, sensuality, and

>>>rhythm;

>>>Italian men savor our style and the variety in our shades; Brits enjoy

>>>our

>>>quick

>>>wit and zest for life; Australians love our good conversation and love

>>>for

>>>good

>>>beer (okay my love for good beer); and I could go on and on! It's only

>>>white

>>>'American' men that admire us secretly. You watch us at work, at

>>>school,

>>>in the

>>>street and you want to get to know us, but your shame won't allow it.

>>>You

>>>too

>>>are fascinated by the mystic. You like the way our brown skin glistens

>>>on

>>>your

>>>pale white... when we shake your hand, that is! Short hair is sexy and

>>>deep

>>>voices are sensual... ask your grand-dad!

>>>Black women, my dear, are known nurturers. While your mothers,

>>>grandmothers and

>>>great-grands sat and drank tea... we were feeding you, teaching you...

>>>we

>>>raised

>>>you! But there's no need to get philosophical on ya... let's keep it to

>>>the here and now!

>>> HardCopy Listing of 'ALL NOTEBOOK' for MITCHELC

>>>Page 4

>>>My advice to you dear is to stop watching Jenny Jones, Cops, and Ricky

>>>Lake...

>>>the sistahs that you see on TV, are not representative of the masses.

>>>The

>>>sistahs in my circle wouldn't know a pair of baggy jeans if they slapped

>>>them in the face. Charm and flirt are our middle names.

>>>Validate your research with some exposure. Take your blinders off and

>>>feed

>>>your igonorance. There's an entire world that YOU are missing out on!

>>>Peace and Blessings,

>>>Tonia

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 22:16:30 EST

From: BAKSAWA <

To:

Subject: Re: Joke

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit







Morro:



It's nice catching up with you as well. Please say hello to our wife for

me!!!



******************************************************************************

******************



In a message dated 98-01-25 Morro krubally wrote:



<Awa:

What a pleasure indeed to catch you on the line.

Wasn't that joke about the politician hilarious?

You know in those days the English language was still in it's rugged form.

Not quite as evolved as it is today.

So, arguably, in the contex of the times, he might have been right by

responding " The same to you."

David letterman or Jay leno should get a hold of this one.

Only I wouldn't tell them the politician was a African.

>>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 22:44:41 -0600

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: "Gambia-l" <

Subject: Fw: Music and Dance Ensemble

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit







----------

> From: Frank D Gunderson <

> To:

> Subject: Music and Dance Ensemble

> Date: Monday, January 26, 1998 3:23 PM

>

> I have been informed that the University of Oklahoma is looking for an

> African music and dance ensemble to perform as a part of it's "Summer

> Wind," Series. Date is scheduled for July third. As I understand it,

> they have a budget of 2000$ plus, with all travel expenses paid, within

> the continental United States. So, if you are a member of an ensemble in

> the states, or know of one that might be touring at that time, and are

> interested, please contact Lance Dreg:



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 09:05:25 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: SV: Email Update

Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3B7@DKDIFS02>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Moe, sport is like that - never predict who will win. I saw the match

and it was so fantastic, and who won - the Denver-boys !!! Asbj=F8rn



> ----------

> Fra:

> Svar til:

> Sendt: 23. januar 1998 16:36

> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Emne: Email Update

>=20

> For those football fanatics (american football, that is) this will be

> a=20

> good weekend to see some "butt kicking". I can't wait for superbowl

> sunday when Brett Favre and the GB Packers trample on John Elway and

> the

> Denver Broncos. The Broncos will require more than a miracle to

> dethrone

> the "world" (as in america) champions. For those sorry Broncos fans,

> well

> what can I say except....down you will go :-))).

>=20

> Have a wonderful weekend!

>=20

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>=20

> =

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

> =3D=3D=3D

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> =

----------------------------------------------------------------------

> ---

>=20



------------------------------

GAMBIA-L Digest 105Topics covered in this issue include:1) query: Kompinsby "Jobst Münderlein" < joppl@hotmail.com 2) SV: re:conferenceby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 3) Re: query: Kompinsby BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com 4) Re: Jokeby "Morro krubally" < jamba@cyberramp.net 5) An alternative strategy for macro-economic development (A vision without a realistic foundation is a castle built in thin air)by " foroyaa@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 6) Re: conferenceby TSaidy1050 < TSaidy1050@aol.com 7) Re: An alternative strategy for macro-economic development (A vision without a realistic foundation is a castle built in thin air)by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 8) Re: mail overload?by Saikou B M Njai < sbn13@cad.canterbury.ac.nz 9) Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitriby "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com 10) Re: Email Updateby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)11) Re: Part 3 contby "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com 12) Is it a new Gambia?by " janko.fofana@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 13) sutura and other wolof wordsby "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no 14) Re: Dumping on the developing world (fw)by habib < hghanim@erols.com 15) RE: Email Updateby Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com 16) Re: Dumping on the developing world (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)17) Re : Joke (again)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)18) RE: Re : Joke (again)by Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com 19) Re: Is it a new Gambiaby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)20) RE: Re : Joke (again)by "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no 21) Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitriby habib < hghanim@erols.com 22) Re: Re : Joke (again)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)23) Re: sutura and other wolof wordsby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 24) Re: New address and membersby habib < hghanim@erols.com 25) Re: Re : Joke (again)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)26) Re: Part 3 contby habib < hghanim@erols.com 27) Re: sutura and other wolof wordsby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 28) Re: New membersby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)29) Re: Is it a New Gambiaby habib < hghanim@erols.com 30) RE: Re : Joke (again)by Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com 31) Re: Email Updateby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 32) Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitriby habib < hghanim@erols.com 33) Remote sensing opportunity (fwd)by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 34) Re: Jokeby habib < hghanim@erols.com 35) Re: conferenceby habib < hghanim@erols.com 36) RE: Email Updateby Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com 37) Re: Dumping on the developing world (fwd)by habib < hghanim@erols.com 38) New Edition of FRESHby " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 39) Re: Is it a new Gambia?by "Morro krubally" < jamba@cyberramp.net 40) RE: Email Updateby AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com 41) introductionby "Ousman Sawaneh" < osawaneh@post9.tele.dk 42) Re:My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 43) Re: introductionby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)44) [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!] (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 45) Re: Jokeby BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com 46) Fw: Music and Dance Ensembleby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 47) SV: Email Updateby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 48) Re: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!] (fwd)by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 49) unsubscribeby "Papa N'Jie" < papa1@mdx.ac.uk 50) RE: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!] (fwd)by Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com 51) new memberby Sainey Keita < S.Keita@reading.ac.uk 52) Re: Email Updateby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 53) Re: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!] (fwd)by "Morro krubally" < jamba@cyberramp.net 54) New member and Eid mubarakby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)55) Unsubscribeby "lamin" < wintersu@dlc.fi 56) New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)57) Re: sutura and other wolof wordsby "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com 58) Re: An alternative strategy for macro-economic development (A vision without a realistic foundation is a castle built in thin air)by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 59) Re: sutura and other wolof wordsby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 60) Ignoranceby SANG1220 < SANG1220@aol.com 61) Re: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!] (fwd)by ELLA23K < ELLA23K@aol.com 62) Fw: Watch Out: Globalisation is Re-drawing Africa's Borders (fwd)by Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu 63) new memberby "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com 64) (no subject)by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 65) New memberby "Anthony Loum" < sambabalangarr@classic.msn.com 66) Gro Harlem Brundtland Elected WHO Director-Generalby "Momodou Camara" < nijii@hotmail.com 67) Re:My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!by "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de 68) (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassamaby Ba-Musa Ceesay < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no 69) Fulani-lessons in Oslo?by Svend Ole Kvilesjo < svendok@online.no 70) Re:My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!by " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 71) ORGANIATIONSby LaminLams.Bojang@fco.mh.se (LaminLams Bojang)72) Re: Gro Harlem Brundtland Elected WHO Director-Generalby habib < hghanim@erols.com 73) Re: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassamaby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 74) SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSEby BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com 75) Re: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSEby "astrid christensen-tasong" < attatas@hotmail.com 76) SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSE (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 77) Re: WHY AINT THE ECONOMIC BAND PLAYING (fwd)by Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu 78) Eid day???by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 79) Fw: M$ Monitor: Contact DOJby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 80) Fw: Africa: Policy Outlook 1998by "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 81) The University Extension Programme (UEP)by Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu 82) Scandalby SANG1220 < SANG1220@aol.com 83) Re: Eid day???by Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu 84) Re: Scandalby "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 85) Re: Eid day???by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 86) gambia-l 2nd anniversary?by "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com 87) New membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)88) Re: Eid day???by Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu 89) Test!!!by Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no 90) Re: gambia-l 2nd anniversary?by "Momodou Camara" < nijii@hotmail.com 91) Re: New membersby SADAMS < SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk 92) (Fwd) Re: New membersby SADAMS < SADAMS@geog.gla.ac.uk 93) EID MUBARAK!!!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)94) Festive Koriteh Weekend Partyby BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com 95) Fwd:president's ramadhan message (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 96) Re: Eid day???by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 97) Re: Eid day???by TSaidy1050@aol.com 98) Re: gambia-l 2nd anniversary?by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 99) Re: gambia-l 2nd anniversary?by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 100) Scandalby SANG1220@aol.com 101) Fwd: Gambia High Schoolby Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu 102) Re: Scandalby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 103) Re: Scandalby Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu 104) Re: EID MUBARAK!!!!by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 105) Re: Festive Koriteh Weekend Partyby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 106) Re: Fwd:president's ramadhan message (fwd)by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 107) Re: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSEby ELLA23K@aol.com 108) Re: Eid day???by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 109) Re: gambia-l 2nd anniversary?by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 110) Re: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSEby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 111) Re: Gambia High Schoolby ELLA23K@aol.com 112) Re: Scandalby BobbySil@aol.com 113) Re: Scandalby BobbySil@aol.com 114) GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTAby TSaidy1050@aol.com 115) SV: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambiaby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 116) Re: SV: Hotels and resthouses in The Gambiaby Theodor Stenevang med < v97tst@sokrates.mip.ki.se 117) For Entrepreneurs!by "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 118) Eid El Fitr - from Malanding S Jaitehby msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S Jaiteh)119) FW: Per minute charges for your internet service -Replyby Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com 120) Re: Scandalby habib < hghanim@erols.com 121) Re: GAMBIAN MEETING IN ATLANTAby BobbySil@aol.com 122) Re: Scandal (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 123) Re: Scandal (fwd)by "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 124) Help (especially from those in The Gambia)!by "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 125) Re: Scandalby "D. Singhateh" < dawdas@u.washington.edu 126) new memberby "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com 127) Re:My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 128) Re: Help (especially from those in The Gambia)!by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)129) suggestionby edi sidibeh < lha7edsi@kyamk.fi 130) [Fwd: GRATITUDE]by "A. Scattred Janneh" < amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net 131) Re:My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!by "momodou njie" < momhnjie@hotmail.com 132) Re: suggestionby BobbySil@aol.com 133) Re: Scandal (fwd)by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 134) Re: Scandal (fwd)by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 135) Re: Scandal (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 136) Resp.by Lamin Jaiteh < ljaiteh@mail.wsu.edu 137) Re: Resp.by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 138) Re: Resp.by BobbySil@aol.com 139) Re: Scandalby BobbySil@aol.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 05:19:29 PSTFrom: "Jobst Münderlein" < joppl@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: query: KompinsMessage-ID: < 19980125131930.25631.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainhello,could anybody please advise me on how to translate the expression"Kompin" or explain to me what a Yahya-Kompin is? I would be verygreatful.Jobst______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 15:33:39 +0100From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: re:conferenceMessage-ID: < 199801251444.PAA18670@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitEventhough I clearly quoted Mr. Ndow before writing about what and why Idisagreed with his opinion; and despite the fact that my contribution on IsIt In Our Nature has been clearly numbered, and that my responses to Bass'subsequent questions and comments were adequately in order, Mr. Ndow sayshe is uncertain as to what I have been referring to. Unfortunately, Icannot be more precise than I have already been. I wrote:"So because our culture is oral, well-educated Gambians like yourself,Latjor, and me should be excused for suggesting half-baked solutions to ourproblems, a catalogue of past failures, resting on confusion, notwithstanding? (Let me remind you that President Yahya Jammeh is very keenin dismissing incompetents)".I have no doubt whatsoever that Mr. Ndow seems to have been offended bythe phrase ..."half-baked solutions"...Without wasting much time let me saythat I sincerely regret using that phrase. I could have used a less sloppyone.Secondly, Mr. Ndow seems to believe that I have been waging an intellectualinsurgency against him as an individual and other individual groups ofGambians. It remains a mystery why Mr. Ndow thinks that I have insinuated,anywhere, that he is anti-analytical i.e he is the enemy of analysis. Ithink a clarification from Mr. Ndow is in order here, not only because Iintend to continue to discuss ideas irrespective of their source, but alsoto help us avoid any future misunderstandings.The issues at stake wereideas and not the individuals or groups of individuals behind the ideas.Nothing that I wrote, except perhaps where I directly referred to Bass,warrants such personalization.Thirdly, I think there is a streak of tragedy in all of this. Aftervoluntarily using my time and supplying you with so many interesting ideas,even if all them were half-witted, the most important thing Mr. Ndow seemsto have noticed is my insidious attempt to villify his intelligence andthat of other groups of Gambians. I definitely hope that if there areothers on Gambia-l who thought that too, they would have said so.BTW, I wish you the best of luck in your studies, and with the conference.Momodou Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.----------> Från: latjor ndow < latjor@hotmail.com > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: re:conference> Datum: den 23 januari 1998 06:10> Greetings:> Since I am not sure if some of what Mr. Sidibeh had to say was in direct> reference to some of my statements regarding the conference I am> proposing for us to have in the Washington area (i.e. his comments on> '...half baked ideas ...'), I shall safely distance myself from drawing> any conclusions or jumping into the 'Is is in our nature debate' that> has been going on. There is too much work for me at the moment to> indulge in analysis at the moment. Organizing a major event along with a> full course load (started the ph.d program in physics) often forces me> to say what needs to be said in the shortest possible time then move on.> Thus if I have in my previous posting conveyed the image of being> anti-analytical that would be an unfortunate one. Far from being> anti-analytical, I champion the human intellect for being capable of> addressing and ultimately finding solutions to the problems of humanity.> However, I do also hold in high esteem 'action'. I do value human> warmth, and generosity of spirit (i.e. matters pertaining to the heart> far removed from the intellect) all of which at the end of the day are> major contributors to human social organizing tendencies.> By the way, let us not forget who actually lives in our communities? Are> they not the very individuals that populte gambia-l? It is unfortunate> though that most of them while actively following the debates prefer to> reserve their analytically structured views and share them only when we> meet in informat social gatherings. i.e. in the 'kampekaays', the> 'kabudus', ... Perhaps this may have led some to assume that only> half-baked ideas and analysis goes on within our communities.> In celebration of Gambian Independence Anniversary -> LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE - WASHINGTON D.C.> Tentative Conference Date: Sat. Feb. 21> Tentative Location: Howard University Campus> Evening Event: Cultural Gala Night (organized by the GPA)> Featuring Sabar (Sing Sing Rhythm), Baati Linguere Choral> Group of Atlanta, Gambian DJ Rhythm King Shakie, Wolof Rap Artist Karim> Wagan, and much more ...> I shall be contacting this weekend all those who either sent me mail or> called or spoke to me in persond. Will keep the rest of the gambia-l> family posted.> Best regards,> LatJor> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 10:04:01 ESTFrom: BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: query: KompinsMessage-ID: < 3c14d48e.34cb5463@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitJobst:In a message dated 98-01-25 08:21:43 EST, you wrote:<< hello,could anybody please advise me on how to translate the expression"Kompin" or explain to me what a Yahya-Kompin is? I would be verygreatful.Jobst >>Kompin means a committee or club (mostly social). Yaayi-Kompin is thechairwoman of the club or committee.ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Traditionally, almost all the Kompins would have aPapa: A male honorary chairman who is invited to the Kompin's annual/importantfunctions. He may also serve as a consultant on important matters affectingthe Kompin.My question to List Members who recently came from The Gambia is: Are Kompinsstill going strong?Thanks!Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 12:01:49 -0800From: "Morro krubally" < jamba@cyberramp.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: < BAKSAWA@oal.com Subject: Re: JokeMessage-ID: < 199801251801.MAA00515@mailhost.cyberramp.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAwa:What a pleasure indeed to catch you on the line.Wasn't that joke about the politician hilarious?You know in those days the English language was still in it's rugged form.Not quite as evolved as it is today.So, arguably, in the contex of the times, he might have been right byresponding " The same to you."David letterman or Jay leno should get a hold of this one.Only I wouldn't tell them the politician was a African.On a different note,How is all in Maine?Morro Krubally----------> From: BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Joke> Date: Saturday, January 24, 1998 5:42 PM> Sillah:> In a message dated 98-01-23 23:32:39 EST, you wrote:> << One day he lost a dear relative. As usual, a delegation of of theHouse> >of Parliament was at his house to attend the burial and to extend their> >condolences. When any of those members told him, " Accept my sympathy "> >he in reply told them " I wish you the same" unknowingly. Quite> >interesting but these were old time politicians. What should he have> >said in reply? >>> I think it was quite logical for him to respond "thanks for your support"or> just a simple "thanks" (especially if he was not confident with hiscommand of> the English language!).> That was a very funny joke. It is nice to have something to laugh aboutonce> in a while!!> Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 18:57:05 -0000From: " foroyaa@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: An alternative strategy for macro-economic development (A vision without a realistic foundation is a castle built in thin air)Message-ID: < B0000042705@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Foroyaa" < foroyaa@commit.gm via CommitAN ALTERNATIVE STRATEGY FOR MACRO-ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTA Vision Without a Realistic Foundation Is A castle Built On Thin Air(Letter to the Secretary of State for Finance and Economic Affairs on the1998 Budget signed by HALIFA SALLAH)The debate on the 1998 budget by members of the National Assembly ishistory. However, the issues raised during the debate cannot be buried inthe grave yards of our minds. The reason for this is simple.The decisions made on how to run the affairs of the country in 1998 arelikely to add something to or delete something from the lives of thepeople. Therefore, what is required now is to shift the debate from theconfines of the National Assembly and stage it in the theatre of our publiclife. This is precisely the objective of this letter.It is important to point out in passing that it accords with the dictatesof sound reasoning that people placed in positions of public trust shouldhave deep interest in ensuring a comprehensive analysis of issues offundamental importance in order to formulate realistic and desirablepolicies whose implementation could provide appropriate response to thevital concerns of our times and circumstances. Such sound analysis in thearea of public finance requires more than common sense economics which manyresorted to during the debate in the National Assembly. It requiresintellectual honesty on the part of decision makers and their fidelity topropositions that are fully grounded on irrefutable premises.It is, of course, admissible that when a debate opens and the facts areleft hanging on a balance, while they are being debated, the contendingviews should neither be lightly accepted nor lightly dismissed. This stateof equilibrium is, however, not permanent. It is undone once the provenweight of certain arguments impose themselves with overwhelmingdecisiveness on the contending view. At that point, one chooses to ignoresuch ideas only to one's intellectual detriment.Truth is a rock and those who combat it are totally left incapacitated andineffective in shaping the destiny of peoples and countries.To proceed, I am compelled to register my dissatisfaction that you chose todismiss very concrete proposals as very light rhetorics during yourresponse to the contributions made by given members of the NationalAssembly without giving proper thought to their inherent weight. Thismisnomer, which is generally applied to our reasoning when one takes apartisan, instead of a scientific posture, often bars a person fromconsidering reasonably balanced arguments which may engender viablesolutions to concrete problems.You would agree with me that rhetoric is the tendency to dwell on trivialmatters just to avoid facing the central point at issue.The purpose of this intervention is to digress from trivialities and focuson the concrete economic picture you have mapped out in your budget speechwith the view to point out the discrepancy between the imagined weight youassigned to your argument to warrant your deduction that 1998 "is set to bean era full of promise", and its real weight when gauged on the balance ofobjective analysis.In this way, the discerning observer would be able to know which argumentwould justifiably be dubbed rhetoric.Now, allow me to proceed to the analysis.The first point to note is that after supporting D26,000 per month for thePresident; D16,000 for the Vice President; D13,000 for Secretaries ofState; D8000 for the Minority Leader; D11,000 for the Majority Leader, ifelected, and D7000 for National Assembly members, many members of theNational Assembly members called for salary increases for those at thelower ranks of the public service.The fact of the matter, however, is that government does not even haveenough money to meet its public expenditure for the 1998 financial year.The estimates you presented to the members of the National Assembly revealthat for the fiscal year 1996/97 the revenue derived mainly from taxesamounted to D782,722,296 while the actual expenditure was D1,348,255,000.This leaves a deficit of D565,532,704. If we rely on the other figuresgiven in your estimates as expenditure for 1996/97, that is, D972,609,966,the deficit would amount to D189,887,670. For 1998, revenue is estimated atD961,655,989 while expenditure is estimated at D1,489,162,000. This leavesa deficit of D527,506,011 for 1998. If we rely on the other figures givenin your estimates as expenditure for 1998, that is, D1,072,989,070, thedeficit would amount to D111,333,081.One may now ask: How do you intend to deal with the deficit in order tocreate a surplus to increase salaries?Those who made recommendation for salary increases did not say a word onthis issue. What do you call remarks which call for salary increaseswithout making concrete proposals on how to eradicate budget deficits? Iwill leave you to give a reply. I am, however, convinced that if you wereto devote high grade reasoning on the issue, your description will not fallshort of using the word 'rhetoric'.Furthermore, one may ask: How has the government been dealing with itsdeficits? The answer is simple. It has been borrowing and begging and hasbeen receiving loans and grants way before the Economic Recovery Programme(ERP) came into being in 1985 to date. This borrowing has been frominternal and external sources. The borrowing is so huge that you haveindicated that we are to pay D439 million out of a budget of D934.7 millionas debt service charges. You have also indicated that "outstanding stock ofdomestic debt at the end of October, 1997 is D806 million, a 32% increaseover last year".All Gambians do hear advertisements of Treasury Bills which provide fundsfor the government, but also require huge payment of interest. This is whyyou have indicated that between 1993/94 and 1996/97 "Domestic interestpayments doubled during the period from D79.2 million to D164.7 million."According to you, this interest payment is "necessitating more than desiredincreased government borrowing from the banking system, thereby furthercontributing to the widening of the budget deficit, ushering in a viciouscycle." These are your own words which have accurately reflected ourposition in our book published in 1992 entitled ANALYSIS OF THEINTERNATIONAL AND NATIONAL ECONOMIES.Hence, if we stay within the realm of analytical economics, we will notfail to agree that The Gambia is faced with a deficit and debt crises. Howthen are these two crises to be addressed? This is the question that allGambians should ask all those who seek to lead this country. The answersthey give to this question determines those who have real solutions to theproblems of the country and those who are just engaged in rhetoric.Let us now examine where the government is taking the country.You have indicated that the 1998 estimates for 1998 put the developmentbudget at D305 million. D55 million is supposed to be from grants. D40million is supposed to be from Gambia's local funds. The loan component isput at D210 million or 60% of the development budget. This confirms thateven though the country is already terribly indebted, one can see that thesize of the loan component of the budget spells more indebtedness in thefuture.What is rather tragic, Mr. Secretary of State, is that even the MajorityLeader in the National Assembly is oblivious to the dangers of the debttrap because of increasing dependence on loans for most of our developmentprojects. In defending the huge expenditure on foreign travels, he impliedthat the President can travel as much as he wishes as long as what isbrought is more than what is spent. He failed to realise that what is spentis the solid money of the Gambian people and what is brought back are loanswhich have to be paid with interest. In short, the most desirable strategyfor sustainable development is one where we utilise our resources more andtake less loans to finance development projects. This is the only way tocome out of the debt trap.The question now arises: How can we expand our local contribution to thedevelopment budget in the face of budget deficits?PDOIS calls for financial discipline. It calls for the eradication of allforms of extravagance among the leadership and practice thrift inexpenditure in order to eradicate the budget deficit without high increasein taxation. Reducing the cost of foreign travels of the President bytaking normal flights and cutting on entourage and imprests would be oneway of imposing progressive measures to eradicate the budget deficitsinstead of retrenching public servants and reducing expenditure on servicesor the increase in taxes and the introduction of cost recovery forservices.Of course, a person who has applied a high grade of mental energy infollowing the arguments may be quick to say that even if it is possible toeradicate the deficit by eliminating extravagance and ensuring financialdiscipline, a distinct possibility exists that such measures will not besufficient to create a surplus for development expenditure and thus reducethe loan component. A tax based economy cannot sustain recurrent anddevelopment expenditure without incurring deficits and loans. The higherthe spending, the higher the loan component and the greater theindebtedness.We maintain that it is wishful thinking to expect the private sector togenerate enough tax revenue to enable government to eradicate its deficitsand have surplus to increase spending on development projects.Abundant facts reveal that your entire budgetary mechanism is rooted instructural arrangements which, for over 30 years, have not been able togenerate enough revenue to meet the recurrent and development needs of thecountry.This calls for major alterations in economic policy. The alterations mustbe rooted in a systematic evaluation of what is made possible by ourconcrete realities. We must be determined to rely on facts and not dogma todiscover the optimal solutions to our socio-economic problems.Hence, the issue is not whether one is committed to a private sector ledgrowth or public sector led growth. The issue is the question of finding analternative policy that could provide appropriate solutions to our deficitsand indebtedness.In short, development does not proceed according to whims and designs, nomatter how noble; on the contrary, they proceed according to the dictatesof objective reality which we can shape only if we understand their natureand characteristics. This imposes a burden on policy makers to study theconcrete realities of their countries and work out appropriate policies.Now one may ask: What alternative does PDOIS propose?PDOIS has given example of how leaders should be able to sacrifice toensure that the deficit is contained by Sidia Jatta rejecting the D7000provided to National Assembly members and proposing to take D1500 as salaryand D1000 as allowance for transportation, etc. The rest of the sum is tobe put into a WULI FUND to be managed by the representatives of the peoplein Wuli.Furthermore, PDOIS has given example of how the Assets Management andRecovery Corporation (AMRC) could be transformed into an investment bank.Public corporations could deposit what they accumulate in such a bank andthus facilitate investment in fisheries, construction, light scaleindustries in processing cotton, milk, leather, grains, fruits andvegetables for consumption. This will generate employment and income tosustain social services and development projects on a more sustainablebasis.Of course, such a proposition does raise interesting issues for thosetechnocrats who lack critical thinking. For example, they do say thatpublic corporations cannot be efficient because the employees do not takethem as their own. Let us now ask: Which major private company is runwithout employing workers and managers, who do not own the company, to runit? An efficient government must have an efficient system of management.Additionally, public funds can be invested to set up cooperatives forfarmers, those in the fishing sector, artisans, carpenters, masons, etc.This production and marketing cooperatives will enhance the earningcapacity of its members, generate employment, provide funds for socialservices and expand production and marketing.Mr. Secretary of State, a distinct possibility exists for this country tocarry its way in the world with diminishing loans and expansion of nationaloutput. We have about 300,000 heads of cattle, 250,000 goats, 200,000sheep, 740,000 chicken. We can produce 80,000 metric tonnes of fish whilewe produce only 30,000. We can produce all the grain we need. We need14,174 metric tonnes of food which we can produce, but 31.7% of our importbill is for food.Our strategy is, therefore, clear. Cut the sweets of high office and usepublic money to build public corporations and cooperatives to expandproduction, employment, income and services.Alternatively, your plan is to transform The Gambia into a middle incomecountry where people earn on the average D20,000 by relying on privateinvestment which have not come in sufficient quantity for over 30 years.Who then is engaged in wishful thinking and rhetoric?You are running a trade deficit amounting to D2528 million for 1996 withimports amounting to D2737 million while exports stood at D209 million. Thetrade deficit for 1997 amounts to D1616 million with imports amounting toD1773 million while exports shrank to D157 million. Where is the basis foryour talk about 1998 to be a year full of promises? Who is really engagedin rhetoric?You talked about the need to increase the salaries of low income earnerswhile you face a deficit of D527,506,011. We assert that there should be acut down on expenditure, on foreign travels, sacrifice by the leadership inaccepting lower incomes and less privileges so that we can eradicate thedeficit. Who then is really engaged in rhetoric?Mr Secretary of State, Gambians are now capable of critical thinking. Theyneed leaders who are innovators, not those who are imitators. You wouldrecall that until recently the whole world saw the Tiger States as a modelfor development for our brand of countries.We relied on scientific analysis to indicate in our book entitled ANALYSISOF THE INTERNATIONAL AND NATIONAL ECONOMIES published in 1992 that theeconomies of the so-called Tiger States were based on drug money,counterfeit, gambling and speculations in the currency markets; that sooneror later paper money will so exceed the production base of the economy thattheir money will become worthless.In subsequent articles, we argued that the Tiger States were becoming"***** cats". We can give you all those articles which preceded the presentcrisis of the Tiger States to confirm that we have been proven correct.Leadership means foresight.To conclude, allow me to say that it is universally recognised that thestructural adjustment your government has faith in has been proven to beunworkable. Fresh thinking is needed. Critical thinkers are needed in thisgeneration, which has no mercy for the unthinking. We need policy makerswho are not indoctrinated by left or right dogmas, but are open minded,willing to debate issues and appreciate positions that are backed byirrefutable evidence!History calls on all intellectuals in The Gambia to make it their duty tosearch for the truth and enlighten their people.All political parties need to enter into a debate on the economy toenlighten the people. We had invited you to a debate on the economy. Theinvitation still stands.One thing is very clear. It is a crime to mislead the people. History shallindict those who mislead the people. Time shall be the prosecutor. This isthe verdict of history and it is irrevocable.HALIFA SALLAH.------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 15:22:59 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050 < TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: conferenceMessage-ID: < 6f10a5a9.34cb9f25@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitGambia-l,It is a good idea to have a leadership conference and I will encourage all whocould go to attend. The maxim 'United we stand and divided we fall' almostmanifested it self during the last ALD (African Liberation Day) in WashingtonDC. If I remember correctly, this is first of such conference and I think itis a good sign and should be well attended..The unfortunate thing, I hate to predict this, the turnout for the conferencewould be very low and the Cultural Gala Night will be jam-packed. This used tobe the case during the ALD symposia organised over the years. The ALD is fastapproaching and if all Gambian organisations in the Greater DC area couldunite, a lot of funds would be raised.Latjor and the others keep up the good work and continue your endless effortsfor the success of this conference. We would like to read the report of theout come.PEACETombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 17:00:41 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: An alternative strategy for macro-economic development (A vision without a realistic foundation is a castle built in thin air)Message-ID: < 199801252200.RAA05139@oak.ffr.mtu.edu My thanks to the Foroyaa team for forwarding this article to the list although I can not comment until I read it all.keep up the good work down there!!Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 11:19:30 +1200From: Saikou B M Njai < sbn13@cad.canterbury.ac.nz To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: mail overload?Message-ID: < A9097C1D85@cad.canterbury.ac.nz Please send all my future mail to from the list toMy present address for only personal mail> Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 15:59:20 -0800 (PST)> From: latjor ndow < latjor@hotmail.com > Subject: mail overload?> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Greetings:> I wish to share with the list a way to ease the burden of mails you may> be receiving from gambia-l and elsewhere into your private account. I> have found it quite useful these past two months to use the 'free mail'> services that are on the 'net' such as hotmail for mails from discussion> groups like this one.> This way my personal account with my ISP is not overwhelmed with mails.> Some gambia-lers are already doing this but most are not aware of it.> Due to the complaints I have received from members complaining of> receiving too many mails (often resulting in their unsubscribing from> the list), I think this could alleviate some of our woes.> Anyone with full access to the worldwide web can point their browser to: http://www.hotmail.com and sign on. You do not have to provide them with> any information you do not wish to reveal (or you may just do what I do,> give them some bogus info. and then not sign on to anything else.). You> can then request from the list managers that all your mails be sent to> that address, thus freeing up your other account. You can read our mails> at your leisure and delete mails at your own convenience without having> some System Administrator breathing over your neck complaining that you> have too many mails (esp. for those of us who have access from a> college.) Bookmark the site for future convenience.> One note though. As we all know, ain't nothing free. The trade off is> that the company, (hotmail in this case) would be flashing ads at the> bottom of your screen. If you think that is not a big deal,(you get> thousands of these daily anyway) then go for it. This is just a> suggestion.> LatJor> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com Saikou B M NjaiPostgraduate Student Room E311Department of Civil EngineeringUniversity of CanterburyP M B 4800Christchurch,N Z------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 20:10:38 PSTFrom: "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil FitriMessage-ID: < 19980126041040.29988.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHi Awa Sey,Selamat Hari raya to you. It is unfortunate that I don,t have anyinformation as to when those countries will have their Laila tul Qadr.But for Malaysia, to your biggest surprise had theirs on the 17th nightof the Ramadan which was on Jan 16. Malaysia always have their laila tulQadr on the 17th night of the ramadan. I understood that The Gambia wasto celebrate theirs yesterday Jan 25.Regards,Sillah.>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Sat Jan 24 17:32:30 1998>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id RAA20993; Sat, 24 Jan 1998 17:32:25 -0800>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu[140.142.33.5])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id RAA11114 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Sat, 24 Jan 199817:32:13 -0800>Received: from imo18.mx.aol.com (imo18.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.175])> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) withESMTP> id RAA07056 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 24 Jan 199817:32:09 -0800>Message-Id: < 4f3bba09.34ca95bb@aol.com >Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 20:30:33 EST>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@AOL.COM >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri>Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII>Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>Mr. Conateh:>In a message dated 98-01-23 21:53:01 EST, you wrote:><< Hi Members,> >>Happy Eid to you as well.>It is my understanding that Laila Tul Hadr (Kitim) is on Tuesday,1/27/98 in>the Middle East. Does this mean it will be on Wednesday, 1/28/98, inthe>U.S.A? Input/information on this subect will be highly appreciatedfrom>anyone on the List.>Wishing everyone a nice weekend.>Awa Sey______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 00:25:21 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Email UpdateMessage-ID: < 9801260525.AA50956@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBalamusa wrote:> yeah right. If you really think the packers are going to defeat the broncos,> you are dreaming buddy. The packers may be better than the broncos, but watch> them choke this weekend. Don't forget that the best doesn't always win. This> is the year for John Elway and the broncos and nothing is going to stop them> from becoming world champions. Peace and love to all you Gambia-lers!> Balamusa Ceesay!!!!!Balamusa,As I struggle to find words, I must simply say, disappointedly of course,GO BRONCOS! The Packers played like underdogs right after the first touchdown. From then on, Broncos did excatly what you said they would do -"choke" the Packers. I have never seen them (the Packers) feel sounconfident and sloppy in both their offensive and defensive plays. In mytantalizing statements (just jiving of course), I could have simply added(or said), MAY THE BETTER TEAM WIN. Sure enough "old man" Elway did justthat. I hope that Keretha Cash will not hesitate to join me incongratulating the Broncos for their (undeniably) great perfomance inwhat, In my opinion, is one their best performance this season.Perhaps, this outcome will psyche Dan Marino and the Dolphins (BTW, that'sthe team I may be going with next season) to compete vigorously for thechampionship next year.CONGRATULATIONS BRONCOS FOR BEATING ALL THE ODDS!!!!!!!!!!!Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 22:06:51 PSTFrom: "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Part 3 contMessage-ID: < 19980126060653.8680.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainDear Father Mous,I have been eagerly waiting for the conclusions of your most wonderfuland objective analyses of the present situations in The Gambia. I mustsay you have done a wonderful and an enviable job. So thank you for awork well done. I agree with your analyses and do feel that the presentregime will work all way out to ensure that the mistakes whichcharacterised the former regime are not repeated. Abuse of human rights,endless corruption, abuse of authority, just to mention few shouldbecome things of the past. We therefore encourage those people who canrelay these messages to His Excel. Mr. Jammeh to do so. A good leader isone who listens to the voices of his people and I believe that PresidentJammeh will become an enviable leader in Africa if he values thesethings. Then this will make The Gambia the pride of Africa.So once again, bravo Mous and all those people who have contributedtheir ideas on this pertinent topic of the month. Mous on this note, Iam glad to bestow this title to you " MAN OF THE MONTH OF JANUARY '98"for your wonderful, brilliant and mature handling of " IS IT A NEWGAMBIA "Regards to all.Sillah.>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Sat Jan 24 00:04:51 1998>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id XAA27986; Fri, 23 Jan 1998 23:19:21 -0800>Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu[140.142.13.230])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id XAA51584 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Fri, 23 Jan 199823:19:03 -0800>Received: from imo11.mx.aol.com (imo11.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.165])> by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) withESMTP> id XAA14346 for < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 23 Jan 199823:19:00 -0800>Received: from JENGFANNEH@aol.com > by imo11.mx.aol.com (IMOv12/Dec1997) id OTGVa21759> for < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sat, 24 Jan 1998 02:18:33 -0500 (EST)>Message-Id: < a0b9f03a.34c995ca@aol.com >Date: Sat, 24 Jan 1998 02:18:33 EST>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: JENGFANNEH@aol.com >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Part 3 cont>Mime-Version: 1.0>Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII>Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit>X-To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu >X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>The system of governance needs to have these features:> A. Create a justice system compleely independent and sopowerful>that no individual or organization can control, influence ormanipulate. By>virtue of its power and independence all rights of every citizen isprotected,>especially minority opinions.> B. Revolutionized and developed a powerful media, completely>independent from government control. Media institution like TVstations, print>and radio should not in any way be another extended arm of the central>government.> C. The system should allowed minority views, the Oppositionshould>not be viewed with resentment , social outcast or even becoming animpediment>to their career or survival.>Finally, It is interesting to note that most poor under-developedcountries do>not have the above features in their system of governance. For instance>country like Nigeria do have quite a few infrastructural programs andare>still hoping that it would have a positve impact to their economic>development, but without a fair, honest and open system of governance,>generations of generations are going to face the realities ofdisappointments>upon disappointments. In the case of the Gambia, The New Leadership has>initiated different projects, an impressive modern Airport, A New TVstation,>High Schools in the provinces, major Hospital in the provinces andother>series of programs which are all vital on the path to socio-economic>development. But unless the New Leadership takes a bold initiative andseek>for a political solution through having an unshakable, fair system of>governance, and there is going to be a tremendous amount of riskinvolve, all>these projects are going to be counter productive and would beeventually>destroyed. And our sons and daughters of the next generation would bein the>same dilemma we are in today. Mr. Jawara and his generation were nevercapable>of building a foundation of justice, honesty and liberty for allGambians and>eventually they fell; therefore you take a risk a search for apolitical>solution because we definitely do not want to be another Sierra Leone,Rwanda>or even Nigeria for that matter.>Guys, these two weeks visit to the Gambia was very interesting, andthere is>definitely a New Gambia, but like I said with a twist. Thank you allyour time>Musa Jeng______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 11:33:58 -0000From: " janko.fofana@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Is it a new Gambia?Message-ID: < B0000042980@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Janko Fofana" < janko.fofana@commit.gm via CommitI would like to thank all those who contribute to this forum and would liketo encourage everybody to share ideas on topics that are of nationalinterest. It is important for us in the Gambia or outside to be keptinformed of issues affecting our nation. It is always nice to hearsomething about your country especially if you live outside of it. Iremember my student days in the US when I was on the List and always eagerto browse through to see anything new about the Gambia. I am sure some ofyou are now like me eager all the time to get information about politics,economics or social development in the country.Since I am now back, I want to put in a small contribution to the topic "Isit a new Gambia? Sincerely speaking there is a lot of development going onin the country since the military take over but does that warrant it to becalled a "New Gambia"? In my view certainly not. Development is an ongoingprocess and some of what are being implemented today were plans alreadyunderway during the past regime. Don't get me wrong. I give the credit tothe present government for implementing long overdue projects like the TV,The North Bank Road (Barra - Kerewan with a bridge at Kerewan underconstruction) etc but evidently much was also done after independence in1965. It will be unfair to completely ignore what has been accomplished,small as it look to some people. We just need to push things at a quickerpace as is being done at the moment. Again I want to say that the presentgovernment is doing a lot of good work but I strongly believe we need torevisit some of the priority areas (if they are priorities for thegovernment). Think of all the schools built since the 1994 take over -primary, junior and secondary schools in amost every corner in the country.Do we have furniture and teachers for these schools? It might not be a badidea to improve some of the schools - better teachers, furniture and muchneeded text books - and have few additional high schools rather than givingevery village a primary school. Of course education is important but whatis more important is what you get from your investment in education. Are wegetting our children better educated or just providing schools for themwhere the quality of their education can be compromised? What are we doingto help our school dropouts and those who graduate without any jobopportunity? More skills centers and needed, though it can be arguedgovernment is thinking along those lines but it is my opinion more needs tobe done. I am happy about the idea of the members to contribute throughthe educational assistance to needy students as being discussed.Finally, I believe the General Hospital in Farafenni, the new AirportTerminal, improvement in road network in the rural areas are but few of theachievement of the present regime that they should be given some creditfor. However, we need to think of making good use of these facilities andmake them sustainable. A lot of money was invested in these projects andgovernment should ensure that they don't lie idle. More developmentprojects are being discussed as revealed during the President's meet thepeople's tour last November and it appears the government has alreadysecured funding for most of the projects. I will keep you posted on somedevelopments as they unfold.Also remember that our financial year is now from January to December and alot of things are being adjusted to match the calendar year. So I believewe have to continue with our efforts and don't think that it is a newGambia. The key here is sustainability! Development is an ongoing processand we still have a long way to go. It is a collective responsibilty and weall have a role to play whether at home or abroad but better to be here topaddle the canoe with us. Your role there is also important as most if notall of you are on a mission there. Good luck to all of you and welcomeonboard when the mission is accomplished.So much for now. Sorry for giving you so much to read but I hope it is asmall contribution.Janko Fofana------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 16:13:23 GMT+1From: "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: sutura and other wolof wordsMessage-ID: < 13A02D5E2602@amadeus.cmi.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHello,I am wondering if anybody can help translating or explaining some, for me, "difficult"Wolof words, namely sutura, teranga and ruus. (Do they have Mandinkacounterparts?)Sutura:Depending on context, the word has been explained to me as secrecy,privacy, cover and a kind of respect.In a "jebale" (transfer of the bride) the bride was given the advicethat "Nanga am sutura ni sa muruai bi amee sutura" (You should have suturaas your "cover" has "sutura")In another context a woman praised living in Bakau and said "Bakaumoi suma sutura" (Bakau is my "sutura")Can somebody explain a bit more what this implies?Teranga is the other "difficult" word, which I interprete first andformost as hospitality or as treat. In some contexts it is almostgenerousity, in others it is translated as respect. Receptions (likewhen people come from Mekka) are referred to as "teranga".So it may be both a kind of occasion, something one can give or show"meie/woon teranga", or be a quality of a person, a country etc.("Senegal reo teranga la" - according to Ismaila Lo, I believe thatapplies to the Gambia as well!) ???The third is "ruus". I have been taught that "Gumbe du ruus" because,as "Ruus" is in the eyes. What exactly does it mean?Is it shyness or shame? When people say that they avoid to seesomebody because: "damma ko ruus" I have interpreted that as theyare shy (because they respect or fear? somebody??). But I believeruus in some contexs means shame "warr nga ruus!" (You shouldfeel ashamed?)Respect seems to be a main topic, frequently related to all theseother words. In Norway a person who "has respect" is a respectedperson, in Gambia a person who "has respect" is somebody who isrespectful, gives respect. While "horomo" in Mandinka, as far as Ihave understood is respect, there is no single Wolof word which canbe directly translated to respect (?). But so many words are translatedto "respect" like "mingi mei ma teranga, woonul ma xammadi" wastranslated to me: "he gave me respect, never showed me disrespect".And somebody who "nyaka faida" or "nyaka joom" are respectless (??).I am wondering if "respect" in English or in Norwegian is used in adifferent way here than in the Gambia? At least it is probably lessexplicit in the upbringing/training of children. When I asked whatwas the most important thing newly circumcised children were taught, almosteverybody said respect, to respect other people and oneself, andespecially elders. Also when I asked somebody what they were taughtat the daara, they said that apart from pray, read the Koran andmake ablution, they learnt to respect other people.I hope some of you will have time to share your thoughts on thesubject, in spite of the busy time schedules everybody seems to have.Thanks.Heidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 10:35:34 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dumping on the developing world (fw)Message-ID: < 34CCAD46.2F0A@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitModou Jallow wrote:> The silent war on harzadous dumping of waste material: Is it a war we can> win? I would like to hope so.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> **************************************************************************> > Environmental Research Foundation> > P.O. Box 5036, Annapolis, MD 21403> > Fax (410) 263-8944; Internet: erf@igc.apc.org > > ==========> > The Back issues and Index are available here.> > The official RACHEL archive is here. It's updated constantly.> > To subscribe, send E-mail to rachel- weekly- request@world.std.com > > with the single word SUBSCRIBE in the message. It's free.> **************************************************************************> >> > DUMPING ON THE DEVELOPING WORLD.> >> > American industry is desperately seeking places to dump> > hazardous waste and household garbage. A reporter for the> > CHRISTIAN SCIENCE MONITOR'S bureau in Sydney,> > Australia, phoned recently to inquire what we knew about the> > toxicity of leachate from municipal dumps. (We faxed him> > RHWN #90, "Leachate from Municipal Dumps has Same> > Toxicity as Leachate from Hazardous Waste Dumps."). He> > was investigating a promoter named Dan Fleming, who is angling> > to sign a contract with natives of the Marshall Islands, where Mr.> > Fleming hopes to dump 10% of all the household garbage> > produced on the U.S. West Coast. Mr. Fleming says his scheme> > will "create new land" in the Marshalls. Mr. Fleming says if the> > Marshalls don't increase their altitude by heaping on the garbage,> > they'll disappear beneath the sea, victims of the greenhouse> > effect.> >> > The last time the U.S. undertook largescale experiments in the> > Marshalls, it had ill effects on the land: we tested the H-bomb on> > Bikini atoll, which promptly disappeared, leaving behind a legacy> > of cancer and misery that the Marshall Islanders (and many> > unsuspecting U.S. Navy men) are still enduring. So far as we> > know, the only environmental group tracking this latest scam is> > Greenpeace; they wrote about it in GREENPEACE MAGAZINE> > March/April, 1989, pg. 5. The magazine is yours six times a> > year for a donation of $20 to Greenpeace, 1436 U Street,> > NW, Washington, DC 20009.> >> > As the price of hazardous waste disposal in the "civilized world"> > is approaching $2500 per ton in some areas, a new "profession"> > has emerged: international "waste merchants," who arrange to> > dump the stuff in third world countries. In the last two years,> > Africa has emerged as the favored target. Consider these facts:> > In March, 1988, a Norwegian ship dumped 15,000 tons of> > material labeled "raw material for bricks" in a quarry on Kassa> > Island, off the mainland capital of Conakry, Guinea. Guinea is a> > small west-African country bordered by Sierra Leone, Liberia> > and Mali. In June, Guinea newspapers reported that vegetation> > on the island was drying up and dying. Investigations revealed> > that the "raw material for bricks" was toxic incinerator ash from> > Philadelphia's now-infamous garbage burners. Norway's Honorary> > Consul, Mr. Sigmund Stromme, was arrested and charged with> > forging documents in order to bring in the shipment; Mr. Stromme> > turned out to be a principal in Guinomar, the company that had a> > contract to bring in a total of 85,000 tons of Philadelphia's ash. By> > July the original shipment had been removed from Kassa.> >> > On February 9, 1989, Guinea-Bissau, a west-African neighbor of> > Guinea, signed a five-year contract with two British companies to> > receive 15 million tons of tanning and pharmaceutical wastes for a> > payment of $600 million ($40 per ton). The wastes would come> > from U.S. and European firms. (This contract has since been> > canceled due to unfavorable publicity.)> >> > An undetermined quantity of hazardous wastes from U.S. military> > agencies was dumped in a phosphate mine pit in Zimbabwe> > in southern Africa. The U.S. exporters responsible, Jack and> > Charles Colbert, were sentenced in February, 1988, to 13 years'> > imprisonment for fraudulent business practices.> >> > WEST AFRICA HOTLINE, a newsletter, reports that President> > Bongo of Gabon (bordering Cameroon and the Congo) met> > with representatives of the Denis Mining Company in 1987 and> > agreed to take radioactive mine wastes from Colorado uranium> > mines.> >> > A report in ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY,> > a journal of the American Chemical Society, quotes Greenpeace> > saying a Dutch shipping company signed a contract with the> > government of the Congo (bordering Zaire and Cameroon) to deliver> > a million tons of solvent, paint, pesticide sludge, and chemical wastes> > from the U.S. and Europe between June, 1988, and May, 1989, for> > a fee of $84 million ($84 per ton). Bad publicity subsequently queered> > this deal too.> >> > President Kerekou of Benin, a tiny country sandwiched between> > Nigeria and Togo, signed a contract in January, 1988, with a Gibralter> > firm, Sesco, Ltd, agreeing that Benin will take up to five million tons> > per year of non-nuclear industrial wastes from North America and> > Europe. The price? Two dollars and fifty cents per ton.> >> > Nigeria has taken the lead in denouncing waste dumping in Africa.> > At the Organization of African Unity (OAU) summit in May,> > 1988, President Babangida of Nigeria said "No government, no> > matter the financial inducement, has the right to mortgage the> > destiny of future generations of African children."> >> > Ironically, within a week of President Babangida's speech, eight> > Nigerian students living in Italy, reacting to reports in Italian> > newspapers, alerted the Nigerian government to a scheme> > involving collusion between Nigerian and Italian businessmen.> > The men had shipped 3800 tons of hazardous wastes and stored> > them in Koko, Nigeria. The chief Italian suspect escaped from> > Nigeria June 2, but 15 Nigerians are awaiting trial. The> > newspapers in Nigeria June 14 carried headlines, "Culprits may> > face firing squad," and "Death penalty likely."> >> > African journalist Arti Vir, writing in ENVIRONMENTAL> > SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (Vol. 23, March, 1989, pgs.> > 23-25) summed it up:> >> > "...the demands by Nigeria and Guinea that foreign governments> > remove illegally dumped hazardous materials from their> > territories are warnings to industrial nations to keep waste> > away from African shores." NIGERIA'S FIRING SQUADS> > WILL PERHAPS CONVINCE WOULD-BE WASTE> > MERCHANTS THAT AFRICA IS SERIOUS ABOUT> > PROTECTING ITSELF FROM PREDATORY BUSINESSMEN.> >> > We have just scratched the surface here. This problem is> > broad and deep and getting worse. However, there's a bright side:> > the toxics campaigners in Greenpeace, led by Dave Rapoport,> > are on this case in a major way. In January, 1989, Jim Vallette> > published the fourth edition of his INTERNATIONAL> > TRADE IN WASTES: A GREENPEACE INVENTORY> > (144 pages of horror stories from all parts of the globe).> > The INVENTORY, which is available in English, German,> > French and Spanish editions, also contains policy statements> > by various governments. In general, the "civilized" nations> > want to "control" and "manage" the import and export of> > toxics wastes to the developing world. For their part, the> > developing nations, particularly those in Africa, favor a> > total ban on the international waste trade. Togo's environment> > minister, Yao Komlavi, sums up this view, saying, "If Africa> > is not going to import toxic waste, what control do we need> > on such imports?" Greenpeace is publishing a newsletter> > called GREENPEACE WASTE TRADE UPDATE. With> > the Natural Resources Defense Council, Greenpeace> > has joined organizations in Malaysia and Kenya founding> > Itwan, the International Toxic Waste Action Network,> > working closely with the United Nations, pressing for> > passage of the U.N.'s "global Convention on the> > Transboundary Movement of Hazardous Wastes.> > "Once again, hats off to the toxics campaigners at> > Greenpeace! Contact them at 1436 U Street, Nw,> > Washington, Dc 207009; phone (202) 462-1177.."> > --Peter Montague, Ph.D.MoeDumping harzardous waste almost happened in the Gambia in 1983 nearGungur. The same group that wanted to have our coins minted wereinvolved. I knew of it ( through a close friend of mine here inWashington DC) and when the group visited Banjul to finalize the threemillion dollar deal, I interviened by writing an letter to theauthorities in both local government and external affairs expressing myconcerns. The plan was to bury the liqiud waste (suspected to bepotentially dangerous if exposed in the atmosphere) in the ground atleast three hundred feet deep near kartong or Gungur and the Gambiawould be paid a hefty amount of money each year.Fortunately it did not happen (as far as I know ) and they moved toGuinea Bissau who were negotiating and needed the money badly. OnlyAllah knows what happened afterwards.These kinds of hazardous wastes do not surface until the drums startleaking from rusting several years later.I am glad some is looking out for our interestHappy Eid (Koriteh) in advanceHabib Diab Ghanim--MZ------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 09:46:06 -0600From: Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Email UpdateMessage-ID: < 81F3CC6EBB6FD011917800805FC17836988F1A@panthers.rbvdnr.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain(Chuckle! Chuckle!) All during the game (especially the 2nd quarteron) I knew I would have to eat "crow" on this one. And to tell you thetruth, I am really a North Carolina Panthers supporters but hey, I livein Wisconsin and you must admit the Packers gave Denver a run for theirmoney -- it was tied most of the game!!!In all honesty, I graciously congratulate the Broncos for their win! Iam happy for Elway! His team definitely stood up for him. However, ifthe Packer defense hadn't had almost 100 pounds on the Broncos in 67degree weather (they are from the "Frozen Tundra" you know), it probablywould have been a different story. And I am very happy no one wasinjured this time.Oh well, I totally felt it was a good game, very emotional and thatotherwise -- minus a couple of exceptions -- it boiled down to a battleof wits between the coaches.Congratulations Broncos and Bronco Fans!PANTHERS AND PACKERS, there's always next year!Now, on to basketball!!!PEACE! Keretha> ----------> From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu [SMTP: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > Reply To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sent: Sunday, January 25, 1998 11:25 PM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Email Update> Balamusa wrote:> > yeah right. If you really think the packers are going to defeat the> broncos,> > you are dreaming buddy. The packers may be better than the broncos,> but watch> > them choke this weekend. Don't forget that the best doesn't always> win. This> > is the year for John Elway and the broncos and nothing is going to> stop them> > from becoming world champions. Peace and love to all you> Gambia-lers!> > Balamusa Ceesay!!!!!> Balamusa,> As I struggle to find words, I must simply say, disappointedly of> course,> GO BRONCOS! The Packers played like underdogs right after the first> touch> down. From then on, Broncos did excatly what you said they would do -> "choke" the Packers. I have never seen them (the Packers) feel so> unconfident and sloppy in both their offensive and defensive plays. In> my> tantalizing statements (just jiving of course), I could have simply> added> (or said), MAY THE BETTER TEAM WIN. Sure enough "old man" Elway did> justthat. I hope that Keretha Cash will not hesitate to join me in> congratulating the Broncos for their (undeniably) great perfomance in> what, In my opinion, is one their best performance this season.> Perhaps, this outcome will psyche Dan Marino and the Dolphins (BTW,> that's the team I may be going with next season) to compete vigorously> for the championship next year.> CONGRATULATIONS BRONCOS FOR BEATING ALL THE ODDS!!!!!!!!!!!> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ======================================================================> => ----------------------------------------------------------------------> -------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 11:06:59 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dumping on the developing world (fwd)Message-ID: < 9801261607.AA53798@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHabib Ghanim, you wrote:> Moe> Dumping harzardous waste almost happened in the Gambia in 1983 near> Gungur. The same group that wanted to have our coins minted were> involved. I knew of it ( through a close friend of mine here in> Washington DC) and when the group visited Banjul to finalize the three> million dollar deal, I interviened by writing an letter to the> authorities in both local government and external affairs expressing my> concerns. The plan was to bury the liqiud waste (suspected to be> potentially dangerous if exposed in the atmosphere) in the ground at> least three hundred feet deep near kartong or Gungur and the Gambia> would be paid a hefty amount of money each year.> Fortunately it did not happen (as far as I know ) and they moved to> Guinea Bissau who were negotiating and needed the money badly. Only> Allah knows what happened afterwards.> These kinds of hazardous wastes do not surface until the drums start> leaking from rusting several years later.> I am glad some is looking out for our interest> Happy Eid (Koriteh) in advance> Habib Diab GhanimBrother habib,It's indeed a pleasure to hear from you again, and thank you for theinformation above. Now that we are closer to the end of Ramadhan, I hopethat you will be active on the list again.Happy Eid to you and the family.Regards,Moe S. Jallow========================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 11:23:54 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re : Joke (again)Message-ID: < 9801261623.AA33660@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMr. Jawara,I'd seen this before. Though it may sound funny, I detected a bit ofsarcasm and disrespect in the Author's creativity. However, that's just apersonal opinion which may not even count. I wonder, though, how my son'sGod-mother (and many of the good white people on this list) would perceivethis?Regards,Moe S. Jallow> >> > > A Poem Written by an African Shakespeare> > >> > > Dear white fella> > > Couple things you should know> > > When I born, I black> > > When I grow up, I black> > > When I go in sun, I black> > > When I cold, I black> > > When I scared, I black> > > When I sick, I black> > > And when I die, I still black.> > >> > > You white fella> > > When you born, you pink> > > When you grow up, you white> > > When you go in sun, you red> > > When you cold, you blue> > > When you scared, you yellow> > > When you sick, you green> > > And when you die, you grey.> > > And you have the cheek to call me colored?????------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 10:38:01 -0600From: Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Re : Joke (again)Message-ID: < 81F3CC6EBB6FD011917800805FC17836988F1B@panthers.rbvdnr.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainMaybe there is a little sarcasm involved; however, living tends to makeone a tad critical in perspective and if the shoe fits.....?Peace and keep the lines of communication flowing.Keretha> ----------> From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu [SMTP: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > Reply To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sent: Monday, January 26, 1998 10:23 AM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re : Joke (again)> Mr. Jawara,> I'd seen this before. Though it may sound funny, I detected a bit of> sarcasm and disrespect in the Author's creativity. However, that's> just a> personal opinion which may not even count. I wonder, though, how my> son's God-mother (and many of the good white people on this list)> would perceive> this?> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> > >> > > > A Poem Written by an African Shakespeare> > > >> > > > Dear white fella> > > > Couple things you should know> > > > When I born, I black> > > > When I grow up, I black> > > > When I go in sun, I black> > > > When I cold, I black> > > > When I scared, I black> > > > When I sick, I black> > > > And when I die, I still black.> > > >> > > > You white fella> > > > When you born, you pink> > > > When you grow up, you white> > > > When you go in sun, you red> > > > When you cold, you blue> > > > When you scared, you yellow> > > > When you sick, you green> > > > And when you die, you grey.> > > > And you have the cheek to call me colored?????> >> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 11:36:13 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is it a new GambiaMessage-ID: < 9801261636.AA47706@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMr. Jeng,I have finally finished reading your report. Thank you again for thatuseful analysis of the situation back home. This should give those in thediaspora (including myself) all the more reason to go home and survey thesitutation before deciding to finally go home for good. I think it is veryeasy to pack a family, buy a one way ticket and board AIR AFRIQUE, but itwould be wiser to survey the situation firsthand jus like you did, whichis also what I hope and plan to do sometime in the near future.BTW, any report on the business sector?Thanks again.Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 18:13:39 GMT+1From: "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Re : Joke (again)Message-ID: < 13A22EB4629C@amadeus.cmi.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITMoe and others,> > personal opinion which may not even count. I wonder, though, how my> > son's God-mother (and many of the good white people on this list)> > would perceive> > this?As a "toubab" who have seen my self in the mirror under varyingcircumstances, I think the poem was just to the point. Veryfunny! I think nobody should take him/herself too seriously, thenthere would have been no fun left!Heidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:18:02 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil FitriMessage-ID: < 34CCC54A.ECD@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitsillah conateh wrote:> Hi Members,> Selamat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri ( A Happy Aidul Fitri ) to all of you in> advance. May it bring for us all the best of luck. Anyone who wants to> learn this language, please come to Malaysia.> Sillah Conateh.> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com Mr SillahI am interested in coming to Malaysia. please contact me on my privateemail (not Gambia-l)ThanksHabib diab Ghanim--MZ------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:21:39 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Re : Joke (again)Message-ID: < 9801261721.AA46154@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitKeretha Cash, you wrote:> Maybe there is a little sarcasm involved; however, living tends to make> one a tad critical in perspective and if the shoe fits.....?> Peace and keep the lines of communication flowing.> KerethaI hear you and thank you very much. Now, how aboutsome REAL Cash for me? :-)))))))))).Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:26:46 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: sutura and other wolof wordsMessage-ID: < 199801261726.MAA15022@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textHeidi, with your permission I would like to add another Mandinka wordto your list that is "Buu-nyaa" used to mean very much like "horomo"as in "Ayaa Horoma aning ayaa Buu-nyaa". Note horomo when used in thissense becomes "Horoma". I think I can safely say that "sutura" inmandingka is "suturo". as in "Mo nyang ta suturo sotolaleh". perhaps verymuch teh same as "sutura" in wollof.Please don't ask me who gets it from who?it is interesting that a few days ago a Senegalese colleague gave me"sutura" as one of the many attributes of what can be truely African.this was at a time when he was explaining Negritude- a term coined by FormerSenegalese President Leopold Sedat Senghore.I think I will leave the challenge of elaborating on the meanings of thesewords to experts before a give in my few bututs.Bass would say: keep up the good work down there.Malanding Jaiteh> Hello,> I am wondering if anybody can help translating or explaining some, for me, "difficult"> Wolof words, namely sutura, teranga and ruus. (Do they have Mandinka> counterparts?)> Sutura:> Depending on context, the word has been explained to me as secrecy,> privacy, cover and a kind of respect.> In a "jebale" (transfer of the bride) the bride was given the advice> that "Nanga am sutura ni sa muruai bi amee sutura" (You should have sutura> as your "cover" has "sutura")> In another context a woman praised living in Bakau and said "Bakau> moi suma sutura" (Bakau is my "sutura")> Can somebody explain a bit more what this implies?> Teranga is the other "difficult" word, which I interprete first and> formost as hospitality or as treat. In some contexts it is almost> generousity, in others it is translated as respect. Receptions (like> when people come from Mekka) are referred to as "teranga".> So it may be both a kind of occasion, something one can give or show> "meie/woon teranga", or be a quality of a person, a country etc.> ("Senegal reo teranga la" - according to Ismaila Lo, I believe that> applies to the Gambia as well!) ???> The third is "ruus". I have been taught that "Gumbe du ruus" because,> as "Ruus" is in the eyes. What exactly does it mean?> Is it shyness or shame? When people say that they avoid to see> somebody because: "damma ko ruus" I have interpreted that as they> are shy (because they respect or fear? somebody??). But I believe> ruus in some contexs means shame "warr nga ruus!" (You should> feel ashamed?)> Respect seems to be a main topic, frequently related to all these> other words. In Norway a person who "has respect" is a respected> person, in Gambia a person who "has respect" is somebody who is> respectful, gives respect. While "horomo" in Mandinka, as far as I> have understood is respect, there is no single Wolof word which can> be directly translated to respect (?). But so many words are translated> to "respect" like "mingi mei ma teranga, woonul ma xammadi" was> translated to me: "he gave me respect, never showed me disrespect".> And somebody who "nyaka faida" or "nyaka joom" are respectless (??).> I am wondering if "respect" in English or in Norwegian is used in a> different way here than in the Gambia? At least it is probably less> explicit in the upbringing/training of children. When I asked what> was the most important thing newly circumcised children were taught, almost> everybody said respect, to respect other people and oneself, and> especially elders. Also when I asked somebody what they were taught> at the daara, they said that apart from pray, read the Koran and> make ablution, they learnt to respect other people.> I hope some of you will have time to share your thoughts on the> subject, in spite of the busy time schedules everybody seems to have.> Thanks.> Heidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:30:03 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New address and membersMessage-ID: < 34CCC81B.644A@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAnthony Loum wrote:> Hi Everybody,> I will now be receiving Gambia-l postings in this new address. It is as> follows: sambabalangarr@classic.msn.com > I am still maintaining my regular UW address ( tloum@u.washington.edu ) just> for list management functions. Private emails can now be directed to the new> address.> On another note, Dagma Christensen and Rolf Christensen have been added to> the list. We welcome them and will be looking forward to their introductions> and contributions.> Thanks> Tony LoumDagmawelcome to the Gambia-l . How was the anniversary of our late AuntyDiana Christensen? I remember the last summer holidays we spent togetherhere in Maryland . Time really flies( Tempus fugit).My regards to the rest of your family and Lamin.Happy Eid.Habib--MZ------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:30:15 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Re : Joke (again)Message-ID: < 9801261730.AA24482@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHeidi Skramstad, you wrote:> Moe and others,> > > personal opinion which may not even count. I wonder, though, how my> > > son's God-mother (and many of the good white people on this list)> > > would perceive> > > this?> As a "toubab" who have seen my self in the mirror under varying> circumstances, I think the poem was just to the point. Very> funny! I think nobody should take him/herself too seriously, then> there would have been no fun left!> Heidi SkramstadThank you Heidi. Like I said, since I didn't see any white people commentas to the funniness of the poem, I was only wondering how funny they(whites) might perceive it. Thanks for the input, and funny it really is.You've been absolutely quiet, ain't you? welcome back!Regards,Moe S. Jallow========================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:34:37 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Part 3 contMessage-ID: < 34CCC92D.3E85@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:> Mr.Jeng!> We are thankful that your wife eventually allowed you to> finish your run down of your visit to the Gambia.The report you have just> given is both fair and broadminded;so, thank you so much for your time and> Keep Up The Good Work Down There!> Regards> Bassss!> -----Original Message-----> From: JENGFANNEH@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Date: Saturday, January 24, 1998 4:13 PM> Subject: Part 3 cont> >The system of governance needs to have these features:> >> > A. Create a justice system compleely independent and so powerful> >that no individual or organization can control, influence or manipulate. By> >virtue of its power and independence all rights of every citizen is> protected,> >especially minority opinions.> > B. Revolutionized and developed a powerful media, completely> >independent from government control. Media institution like TV stations,> print> >and radio should not in any way be another extended arm of the central> >government.> >> > C. The system should allowed minority views, the Opposition should> >not be viewed with resentment , social outcast or even becoming an> impediment> >to their career or survival.> >I agree and hope that the new leadership will take some of these viewsconstructively and try to impliment them through parliamentaryproceedures.Good job Mr JengMaybe you should moonlight for CNN if they do not have a localcorrespondentHabib Diab Ghanim--MZ------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:43:17 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: sutura and other wolof wordsMessage-ID: < 199801261743.MAA15030@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textI forgot to include in the meaning of the mandingka word and phraseI wrote in my response to Heidi."Buu-nyaa" may mean giving respectthrough some physical act i.e. offer your service to someonefree because of their social standing, be it age or condition. Leaving yourbus seat for an adult, lady or handicap are all to my understanding some formof Buu-nyaa. Also one may buu-nyaa someone verbally i.e calling older people(similar age group with your parents Paa or Mba); or Koto to big brothers orsisters. You buu-nyaa a bride or important guest by slautering an animal(fromchicken to a bull). in this case its very much like teranga.malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:46:57 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New membersMessage-ID: < 9801261746.AA25410@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitELLA23K , you wrote:> Moe I finished in 1978, and did all my high school years there. When did you> attend? Where do you live now?I hope you received my private response. If not, please send a private amessage with your correct address.Thank you.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:53:21 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is it a New GambiaMessage-ID: < 34CCCD91.5031@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> Father Mose,> I want to commend you for your candid analysis of the situation in The Gambia> as you see it. I am not surprised, however, for your honesty and the fair> analysis of the current socio-economic and political situation in the country.> Thank you, I think you have done a big service to the entire list and to all> Gambians in general. Tell your wife not to worry about the computer as a> 'wujjah', the computer can never replace the human touch.> Anyway I agree with most of your analysis, and the present Government share> most of your views too. And your comments will help in spurring more debates> on good governance with the leadership. The Gambia, like most developing> countries, is in the teething stage or the first evolutionary stage of> democracy. So there will be some hitches are and there. Some of us have been> privileged to live a countries where the tenets of democracy (such as freedom> of speech, the press, human rights etc.) is a given and this helps our> tolerance and analytical skills. The leadership is trying its best to> cultivate that culture of genuine democracy.> Democracy is more than just having a well-written constitution or having> multi-party elections. Democracy is not acquired overnight. It is acquired> over a period of time after some battle with previous political cultures,> whatever they may be. Being in the Mids of things, I can honestly assure> those who wish to listen that we have a bright future in The Gambia, and we> are in the right path.> With the positive contribution of all concerned, be they Gambians or not, we> will reach that satisfactory level of democracy at a much shorter time than> usual.> Once again, thank you Mose, and this is a good beginning for 1998.> PEACE> Tombong SaidyTombongIt is nice to hear from you always and keeping in touch with thecommunity is what made the difference between you and the past andpresent Embassy staff. Whatever the differences are or have been whenyou always have a healthy dialogue which becomes contageous to afriendlier atmosphere.With that:>From my family, Please wish the Gambian population and friends A HappyKoriteh (Eid al Fitr) and as the saying goes "Yallah nan fekeh Dawen" (may we meet next Ramadan year again) Inshallah. Ameen.Plans for the Eid here is set for Thursday (29 th Jan 1998) in our localcommunity mosque-MCC Silver Spring.AndHappy Independence Day in AdvanceKepp us updated on this year's eventsHabib Diab Ghanim--MZ------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 11:56:27 -0600From: Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Re : Joke (again)Message-ID: < 81F3CC6EBB6FD011917800805FC17836988F1F@panthers.rbvdnr.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainMAYBE IN THE NEXT LIFETIME BUT TIL THENMAY WE ALL LIVE LONG AND PROSPER!:)> ----------> From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu [SMTP: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > Reply To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sent: Monday, January 26, 1998 11:21 AM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Re : Joke (again)> Keretha Cash, you wrote:> > Maybe there is a little sarcasm involved; however, living tends to> make> > one a tad critical in perspective and if the shoe fits.....?> >> > Peace and keep the lines of communication flowing.> >> > Keretha> I hear you and thank you very much. Now, how about> some REAL Cash for me? :-)))))))))).> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:59:04 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: Email UpdateMessage-ID: < 199801261759.MAA15040@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> In all honesty, I graciously congratulate the Broncos for their win! I> am happy for Elway! His team definitely stood up for him. However, if> the Packer defense hadn't had almost 100 pounds on the Broncos in 67> degree weather (they are from the "Frozen Tundra" you know), it probably> would have been a different story. And I am very happy no one was> injured this time.> Oh well, I totally felt it was a good game, very emotional and that> otherwise -- minus a couple of exceptions -- it boiled down to a battle> of wits between the coaches.> Congratulations Broncos and Bronco Fans!> PANTHERS AND PACKERS, there's always next year!> Now, on to basketball!!!> PEACE! KerethaHold it Keratha!!Are you saying that we am living at the North Pole? Well we live some 200 milesnorth of Green Bay (a Packer Country). I must admit we are really speechlessover here. As you rightly said Packers could have performed better if the tempwere 30 degree F some 10 deg above our January highs.Malanding------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 13:05:14 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Selamat Hari Raya Aidil FitriMessage-ID: < 34CCD05A.3201@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBAKSAWA wrote:> Mr. Conateh:> In a message dated 98-01-23 21:53:01 EST, you wrote:> << Hi Members,> >> Happy Eid to you as well.> It is my understanding that Laila Tul Hadr (Kitim) is on Tuesday, 1/27/98 in> the Middle East. Does this mean it will be on Wednesday, 1/28/98, in the> U.S.A? Input/information on this subect will be highly appreciated from> anyone on the List.> Wishing everyone a nice weekend.> Awa SeyAwaAlmost all of the USA observed the night of Qadr on the 25 Jan 1998,which means we will also celebrate Eid on Thursday the 29 th 1998.InshallahAs you know lailatul Qadr falls on any of the odd numbered nights duringthe last ten days of the holy month of Ramadan, so it depends on theworshipers of the community involved to select one day -It is alwayspreferable to choose the 27 th night as depicted in the traditions ofthe Sahabah.Peace be unto you and may Allah accept our fasting and forgive us. AminHabib Diab Ghanim--MZ------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 13:02:55 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Remote sensing opportunity (fwd)Message-ID: < 199801261802.NAA15052@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textSome might want to know about this.Good luckmalandingForwarded message:> From owner-forgrad-l-outgoing@mtu.edu Mon Jan 26 08:44:01 1998> X-Received: MTU Resend v1.3 for forgrad-l> X-Authentication-Warning: hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu: Host ffrpc110.ffr [141.219.149.110] claimed to be ffrpc110.ffr.mtu.edu> Message-Id: < 3.0.2.32.19980126084658.0077fe48@141.219.149.237 > X-Sender: gdmroz@141.219.149.237 > X-Mailer: QUALCOMM Windows Eudora Light Version 3.0.2 (32)> Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 08:46:58 -0500> To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu > From: "Glenn D. Mroz" < gdmroz@mtu.edu > Subject: Remote sensing opportunity> Mime-Version: 1.0> Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"> Precedence: list> >>>Date: Thu, 22 Jan 1998 14:22:28 -0500> >>>From: Georgia Flanagan < georgia@when.gsfc.nasa.gov > >>>To: amarchan@cs.gmu.edu > >>>Subject: HPCP Announcement> >>>> >>>The NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Earth and Space> >>>Data Computing Division (ESDCD) and the Universities> >>>Space Research Association are soliciting applications> >>>from> >>>qualified graduate students to participate in an> >>>intensive lecture series in computational physics> >>>during the three-week period July 13-31, 1998. The> >>>ESDCD provides comprehensive research and development> >>>support in data handling and computing for NASA Earth> >>>and space science research programs. Resident> >>>facilities include a 512-processor CRAY T3E, a CRAY J90> >>>cluster composed of three 32-processor systems, and a> >>>MasPar MP-2/MP-1 cluster. This program stems from> >>>ongoing activities that reflect NASA's desire to help> >>>train the next generation of physicists in the> >>>development of computational techniques and algorithms> >>>for scalable parallel computers in support of the> >>>Federal High Performance Computing Communications> >>>Program.> >>>> >>>Approximately 15 students will be selected to> >>>participate in the three-week program. Students will be> >>>given hands-on computer training and small group> >>>interaction experience.> >>>Experienced computational scientists will present a> >>>series of lectures on advanced topics in computational> >>>physics, with emphasis on computational fluid dynamics> >>>and particle> >>>methods. Cray Research will present lectures on> >>>developing software for their massively parallel> >>>architectures. Both the CRAY T3E and the MasPar> >>>MP-2/MP-1 cluster will be> >>>available for use by the students. At the end of the> >>>program, students will be required to present a> >>>15-minute summary of what they learned and how it> >>>relates to their respective fields> >>>of study.> >>>> >>>The program aims to attract Ph.D. students in the Earth> >>>and space science disciplines whose present or future> >>>research requires large-scale numerical modeling on> >>>massively parallel architectures. Eligibility is> >>>normally limited to those Earth and space science> >>>students who are enrolled in U.S. universities and who> >>>have passed their Ph.D. qualifying exams. Because of> >>>NASA Goddard security regulations, citizens of certain> >>>prescribed nations may be ineligible.> >>>> >>>Application materials should include: 1) a cover letter> >>>explaining your interest in the program and how your> >>>research will benefit from your participation; 2) your> >>>area of research and thesis title; 3) a statement of> >>>your career objectives and goals; 4) a description of> >>>your relevant work experience; 5) your curriculum vitae> >>>or resume with publication list; 6) your current> >>>G.P.A.; 7) two letters of reference; 8) academic> >>>transcripts showing two full years of work; and 9) a> >>>statement of citizenship and visa status> >>>> >>>Students will receive a per diem and will be reimbursed> >>>for domestic transportation to and from Greenbelt,> >>>Maryland. Students will be housed near Goddard, and> >>>transportation to and from Goddard will be provided> >>>each day. Applications received before February 13,> >>>1998 will receive full consideration. There are no> >>>formal application materials. Selection announcements> >>>are planned by March 6, 1998. All application> >>>information should be directed to: Georgia L.> >>>Flanagan, Program Coordinator, USRA/HPCP, Code 930.5,> >>>NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD 20771,> >>>(301) 286-2080, georgia@cesdis.usra.edu. > >>>> >>>> >>>> >>>Sincerely,> >>>> >>>Georgia Flanagan> >>>Program Coordinator> >>> georgia@cesdis.usra.edu > >>>> >>>USRA/GVSP> >>>7501 Forbes Blvd., Suite 206> >>>Seabrook, Maryland 20706-2253> >>>301-805-8396 - voice> >>>301-805-8466 - fax> >>>> >>>USRA/CESDIS> >>>Code 930.5> >>>NASA Goddard Space Flight Ctr.> >>>Greenbelt, Maryland 20771> >>>301-286-2080 - voice> >>>301-286-1777 - fax> >>>> >>>> >>>> >>> >>> >>> >>--> >>> >> **** WSGC **** WSGC **** WSGC ****> >>> >>To join or leave the WSGC listserver, please send a message to:> >> Listserv@csd.uwm.edu > >>To subscribe, leave the subject line blank. In the body of the message,> type:> >> Subscribe WSGC-L yourfirstname yourlastname> >>To unsubscribe, leave the subject line blank, and in the body of the> >>message type:> >> Signoff WSGC-L> >>If you experience difficulties, please write to:> >> WSGC-L-request@csd.uwm.edu > >>For more information on the Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium, please see> >>our Web Site at:> >> http://www.uwm.edu/dept/WSGC > >>> >>> >> >> Glenn D. Mroz> Program Coordinator, Forest Ecology and Management> School of Forestry and Wood Products> Michigan Tech University> Houghton Michigan 49931> (906) 487 2496 Phone> (906) 487 2915------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 13:09:47 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: JokeMessage-ID: < 34CCD16B.B9@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBAKSAWA wrote:> Sillah:> In a message dated 98-01-23 23:32:39 EST, you wrote:> << One day he lost a dear relative. As usual, a delegation of of the House> >of Parliament was at his house to attend the burial and to extend their> >condolences. When any of those members told him, " Accept my sympathy "> >he in reply told them " I wish you the same" unknowingly. Quite> >interesting but these were old time politicians. What should he have> >said in reply? >>> I think it was quite logical for him to respond "thanks for your support" or> just a simple "thanks" (especially if he was not confident with his command of> the English language!).> That was a very funny joke. It is nice to have something to laugh about once> in a while!!> Awa SeyAnother Parlimentarian replied to a question brought up to him duringone of his British toursQ- Do you have any minerals in the Gambia?His replyYes we Santa yallah, Farage mineral factory and Vimto.--MZ------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 13:14:07 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: conferenceMessage-ID: < 34CCD26F.997@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitTSaidy1050 wrote:> Gambia-l,> It is a good idea to have a leadership conference and I will encourage all who> could go to attend. The maxim 'United we stand and divided we fall' almost> manifested it self during the last ALD (African Liberation Day) in Washington> DC. If I remember correctly, this is first of such conference and I think it> is a good sign and should be well attended..> The unfortunate thing, I hate to predict this, the turnout for the conference> would be very low and the Cultural Gala Night will be jam-packed. This used to> be the case during the ALD symposia organised over the years. The ALD is fast> approaching and if all Gambian organisations in the Greater DC area could> unite, a lot of funds would be raised.> Latjor and the others keep up the good work and continue your endless efforts> for the success of this conference. We would like to read the report of the> out come.> PEACE> Tombong SaidyTombongMaybe the solution is to make both of them on the same day and in thesame location.Habib--MZ------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 12:18:03 -0600From: Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Email UpdateMessage-ID: < 81F3CC6EBB6FD011917800805FC17836988F20@panthers.rbvdnr.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainyou know how big Gilbert Brown is? I was concerned when I saw him onthe sidelines after his first play. He was so out of breath. Movingall that bulk in warmer weather (67 deg.) as opposed to 28 deg or even30 degrees will make a big difference in performance.However, I am glad Elway got his superbowl ring before he retired. Butnow what's this i hear? He's thinking about changing his mind?:)By the way, it's 30+ deg. here in Milwaukee. And we have lots of snowcover. So Malanding, where are you located?All about the game.:)Keretha> ----------> From: Malanding S. Jaiteh[SMTP: msjaiteh@mtu.edu > Reply To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sent: Monday, January 26, 1998 11:59 AM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Email Update> >> > In all honesty, I graciously congratulate the Broncos for their> win! I> > am happy for Elway! His team definitely stood up for him. However,> if> > the Packer defense hadn't had almost 100 pounds on the Broncos in 67> > degree weather (they are from the "Frozen Tundra" you know), it> probably> > would have been a different story. And I am very happy no one was> > injured this time.> >> > Oh well, I totally felt it was a good game, very emotional and that> > otherwise -- minus a couple of exceptions -- it boiled down to a> battle> > of wits between the coaches.> >> > Congratulations Broncos and Bronco Fans!> > PANTHERS AND PACKERS, there's always next year!> >> > Now, on to basketball!!!> >> > PEACE! Keretha> Hold it Keratha!!> Are you saying that we am living at the North Pole? Well we live some> 200 miles north of Green Bay (a Packer Country). I must admit we are> really speechless over here. As you rightly said Packers could have> performed better if the temp were 30 degree F some 10 deg above our> January highs.> Malanding------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 14:04:40 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dumping on the developing world (fwd)Message-ID: < 34CCDE48.63EC@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitModou Jallow wrote:> Habib Ghanim, you wrote:> > Moe> > Dumping harzardous waste almost happened in the Gambia in 1983 near> > Gungur. The same group that wanted to have our coins minted were> > involved. I knew of it ( through a close friend of mine here in> > Washington DC) and when the group visited Banjul to finalize the three> > million dollar deal, I interviened by writing an letter to the> > authorities in both local government and external affairs expressing my> > concerns. The plan was to bury the liqiud waste (suspected to be> > potentially dangerous if exposed in the atmosphere) in the ground at> > least three hundred feet deep near kartong or Gungur and the Gambia> > would be paid a hefty amount of money each year.> > Fortunately it did not happen (as far as I know ) and they moved to> > Guinea Bissau who were negotiating and needed the money badly. Only> > Allah knows what happened afterwards.> > These kinds of hazardous wastes do not surface until the drums start> > leaking from rusting several years later.> > I am glad some is looking out for our interest> > Happy Eid (Koriteh) in advance> > Habib Diab Ghanim> Brother habib,> It's indeed a pleasure to hear from you again, and thank you for the> information above. Now that we are closer to the end of Ramadhan, I hope> that you will be active on the list again.> Happy Eid to you and the family.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ========================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------MoeThanks and Happy Eid to you tooHabib--MZ------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 17:35:46 -0000From: " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "Gambia-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New Edition of FRESHMessage-ID: < B0000043192@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitHello Gambia-L.Message from IMG Company Ltd.----------------------A new FREE online edition of FRESH is now available at address:The IMG Company is interested in any feedback fromthe readers on improvments and critics about the FRESH paper.International advertisers are welcome to submit ads to FRESHfor the Gambian market and for the online edition.Please send any inquieries or correspondence to the IMG e-mail address:---------------------============================================FRESH - The Bi-weekly Sports and Entertainment ChroniclePublished by the Informer Media Group Company Ltd.YMCA MDI Road KanifingPO.Box: 2735, Serrekunda, The GambiaFax: 225833 E-mail: FRESH@commit.gm ============================================------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 14:20:53 -0800From: "Morro krubally" < jamba@cyberramp.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is it a new Gambia?Message-ID: < 199801262022.OAA23175@mailhost.cyberramp.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitJankoMuch Thanks to you for your input of Monday, Jan.1998If I may indulge, I would like to resonate a major point in your mail.SUSTAINABILITY.It cannot be gainsaid that central to all the development projects, thatare currently under way, and that may follow, is the issue ofsustainability.The initiatives taken to venture into projects for improvement of theinfrastructure, are indeed commendable. The present administration in theGambia is duly credit for the efforts they continue to make to bring theproposed dormant projects into action.they have inexhaustively made insurmountable strides to bring forth manyprojects and accomplished a great deal.But again, I think inextricably tied into all projects is the provisionsmade to sustain.The inability to put forth the necessary provisions for purposes ofobtaining long life span out of the completed structures, still remains thechallenge faced by my developing nations.The idea of building school houses in nearly every single village in thenation was indeed good. This is not to diminish the point you made aboutobtaining quality education. You made a valid point about staffing or lackthereof.I can't help but to think that not only did the authorities want to add totheir success of providing educational possibilities to all children in theGambia, but that these school houses can be further used for adulteducation as well.I think adult education; the ability to read and write is more accessiblenow with school houses in every village.Do you know if there are any community development projects addressing theissue of adult education?Again I thank you for your insightful mail.Morro Krubally----------> From: janko.fofana@commit.gm > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Is it a new Gambia?> Date: Monday, January 26, 1998 3:33 AM> Sent by "Janko Fofana" < janko.fofana@commit.gm > via Commit> I would like to thank all those who contribute to this forum and wouldlike> to encourage everybody to share ideas on topics that are of national> interest. It is important for us in the Gambia or outside to be kept> informed of issues affecting our nation. It is always nice to hear> something about your country especially if you live outside of it. I> remember my student days in the US when I was on the List and alwayseager> to browse through to see anything new about the Gambia. I am sure some of> you are now like me eager all the time to get information about politics,> economics or social development in the country.> Since I am now back, I want to put in a small contribution to the topic"Is> it a new Gambia? Sincerely speaking there is a lot of development goingon> in the country since the military take over but does that warrant it tobe> called a "New Gambia"? In my view certainly not. Development is anongoing> process and some of what are being implemented today were plans already> underway during the past regime. Don't get me wrong. I give the credit to> the present government for implementing long overdue projects like theTV,> The North Bank Road (Barra - Kerewan with a bridge at Kerewan under> construction) etc but evidently much was also done after independence in> 1965. It will be unfair to completely ignore what has been accomplished,> small as it look to some people. We just need to push things at a quicker> pace as is being done at the moment. Again I want to say that the present> government is doing a lot of good work but I strongly believe we need to> revisit some of the priority areas (if they are priorities for the> government). Think of all the schools built since the 1994 take over -> primary, junior and secondary schools in amost every corner in thecountry.> Do we have furniture and teachers for these schools? It might not be abad> idea to improve some of the schools - better teachers, furniture and much> needed text books - and have few additional high schools rather thangiving> every village a primary school. Of course education is important but what> is more important is what you get from your investment in education. Arewe> getting our children better educated or just providing schools for them> where the quality of their education can be compromised? What are wedoing> to help our school dropouts and those who graduate without any job> opportunity? More skills centers and needed, though it can be argued> government is thinking along those lines but it is my opinion more needsto> be done. I am happy about the idea of the members to contribute through> the educational assistance to needy students as being discussed.> Finally, I believe the General Hospital in Farafenni, the new Airport> Terminal, improvement in road network in the rural areas are but few ofthe> achievement of the present regime that they should be given some credit> for. However, we need to think of making good use of these facilities and> make them sustainable. A lot of money was invested in these projects and> government should ensure that they don't lie idle. More development> projects are being discussed as revealed during the President's meet the> people's tour last November and it appears the government has already> secured funding for most of the projects. I will keep you posted on some> developments as they unfold.> Also remember that our financial year is now from January to December and> lot of things are being adjusted to match the calendar year. So I believe> we have to continue with our efforts and don't think that it is a new> Gambia. The key here is sustainability! Development is an ongoingprocess> and we still have a long way to go. It is a collective responsibilty andwe> all have a role to play whether at home or abroad but better to be hereto> paddle the canoe with us. Your role there is also important as most ifnot> all of you are on a mission there. Good luck to all of you and welcome> onboard when the mission is accomplished.> So much for now. Sorry for giving you so much to read but I hope it is a> small contribution.> Janko Fofana------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 15:35:55 -0500From: AYONELSONHOMIAH@compuserve.com To: "INTERNET: gambia-l@u.washington.edu " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Email UpdateMessage-ID: < 199801261536_MC2-30B4-66BB@compuserve.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Disposition: inlinehello to all the senegambia posse !!!------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 21:47:05 +0000From: "Ousman Sawaneh" < osawaneh@post9.tele.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: introductionMessage-ID: <19980126204728.AAA21986@default>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHello gambia-lers,Thanks very much for letting me join your bantaba andshare these grate opportunity with you. Originally i am frombaddibu gunjur village north bank division, I have beenliving in denmark for many years with my wife Haddyfanneh sawaneh, And i have been the Chairman for the gambiansocio- cultural association in denmark.Regards,Ousman Sawaneh------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 23:49:46 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!Message-ID: < 01bd2a9b$efda4ac0$LocalHost@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHALIFA wrote:-Hence, the issue is not whether one is committed to a private sector led>growth or public sector led growth. The issue is the question of finding an>alternative policy that could provide appropriate solutions to our deficits>and indebtedness.****************************************************************************Gambia-L,I cannot of course agree with everything Mr.Sallah had to say on thisvery,very important National topic,The Economy;but I must congratulate himnonetheless for raising a number of very crucial issues that must be lookedat very,very seriously and with a lot of flexibility if we as a nation areto really transform ourselves from a beggar nation to at least a"*****-Cat" economy.If Mr.Sallah's numbers are correct,then the health of our nation,s Economyisin a very serious jeopardy,a fact that makes it absolutely necessary for thegovernment to listen and be opened to all suggestions,regardless of theirorigins,that could help to atleast prevent this mountain of debts frompiling on our heads and those of our children like its nobody'sbusiness.So,PDOIS' call upon the other parties to forget their politicalloyalities and discuss this national agenda impartially is both positive andnecessary.It must be heeded,though,not only by the professional politicians,but also by any well informed Gambians who know a thing or two about howgovernments and economies are run.And because we, the Gambian diaspora,constitute a very significant portion of that category,we cannot allow thisdebate to abate without contributing our couple of pennies to it.Becausethis debate is afterall about the "National Osusu",and of course we alsoshould be part of that!Having said that,I must add that even though PDOIS has made some veryimportant suggestions( eg.the reduction of foreign travels and cutting ofentourage on the part of the government and the need to invest in some ofthe neglected sectors of our economy like fishing,carpentry,masonry and artsand the crafts) that need looking at in our struggle to turn things aroundfor our economy,some of its arguments are fuzzy at best.First of all,it dismisses as non issue whether its party is in favour ofprivate sector led growth or a public sector one, but I would have thoughtthat that is exactly the issue here.All of us know that PDOIS is either aSocialist or Semi-Socialist political party and, as a result, the economicstrategy it is now putting forward and confidently portraying as the onlycure of the economic ailments of our nation are a direct product of MarxianEconomic analysis which is by default hostile to market forces.So,even though we have not heard the government's version,we can safelydeduct from what PDOIS itself is saying here that the government believesthat its workforce is still too large and inorder to achieve efficiency andhigher productivity many civil servants will have to be retrenched; that, inaddition to the need to cut expenditure on services and to increasetaxes.And, clearly,these are the very strategies that PDOIS is idelogicallyopposed to.So,we now know,whether Pdois wants to admit it or not,that it isthe Party which favours Big Government,whereas the Government is now tiredof playing big daddy and wants to wean the people and encourage them todevelop the private sector.The problem now is how can we reconcile between PDOIS' call on theGovernment to become much more efficient with its ideological hostility toreducing the size of Government and expanding the private sector,and turningover some of the states functions to the market.Nobody is doubting here thenobility of PDOIS intentions for the Nation, but compassion is one thing andthe economic strategy that would work and could enable us turn things aroundis something else altogether.We have experimented with huge publiccorporations (PWD,GUC,GPTC ,PORTS etc) throughout the past three decadessince our independence,but, as all of us know too well,they have contributednothing to our economy but indebtednes,corruption, nepotism andmediocrity.And PDOIS's suggestion to set up new public corporation,nevermind how neat the name looks on paper or how complicated the explanation ofhow it should work sounds ,is nothing but a repeat of our past economicmistakes.The way forward for our nation,just as it is now the practice inmost countries of the world,is not to build anymore cumbersome and moneylosing public corporations,but rather to dismantle existing ones and turntheir resources over to competent private individuals as loans, so theywould provide those services to the public.PDOIS is absolutely right insaying that the present private sector in the Gambia is incapable ofgenerating enough revenues in the form of taxes to make any significantimpact on our Nation's KingSize deficit and indebtedness.But thatincapacity,contrary to what PDOIS would like us to believe,has nothing to dowith the inherent nature of the Private Sector in general,but everything todo with the tiny size of our Nations private sector and the lack ofsufficient incentives and facilities that would make it work to fullcapacity.And if our government wants to realize its dream of transformingour now almost primitive economy to one of Tigers or "*****-Cats" orwhatever wild animal,it must channel much of its energy towards recruitingthe young and educated Gambians(the ones inside and outside) and providethem with the resources and create for them the kind of atmosphere that isconducive to free and fair competition for the Dalasis of the consumers inexchange for the services these new entrepreneurs would provide.And when that happens in earnest in at least most of the various sectors ofour economic life,there would be enough money to go around that would makeit totally unnecessary for members of our National Assembly to send some oftheir already meagre salaries to their respective constituencies to be setup there as funds for their electorates.Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 15:54:33 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: introductionMessage-ID: < 9801262054.AA45192@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitWelcome to the list.Is your wife by any chance related to Mariama Fanneh? She (Mariama) was aformer classmate and I would love to get in touch with her. Perhaps, youwife might have a contact address. Please, help!Regards,Moe S. Jallow> Hello gambia-lers,> Thanks very much for letting me join your bantaba and> share these grate opportunity with you. Originally i am from> baddibu gunjur village north bank division, I have been> living in denmark for many years with my wife Haddy> fanneh sawaneh, And i have been the Chairman for the gambian> socio- cultural association in denmark.> Regards,> Ousman Sawaneh------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 21:16:33 -0500 (EST)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!] (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9801262121.A3309-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII thought this was very interesting and wanted to know what everyone hadto say about it!! I personally found it amusing and afterwards, myroom-mates and I started calling each other male names!! You'llunderstand why after you've read the article.Happy Eid in advance to everyone and I hope everyone is doing great!!!Ancha.---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 15:49:55 -0500 (EST)From: Marsha Wynter < mwynter@golden.net To: wynt3940@mach1.wlu.ca Subject: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!]>>Good Morning All,>>>>Below is an article written by a misguided Caucasian student at Cornell.>>Though I find the overtone of the letter to be extremely superficial>>(especially when he eludes to the fact that he is trying to assist in>>educating us, imagine that?) it is always interesting to read expressions>>like the one below. Respond in kind if the spirit hits you. I know I>will. >Thanks for passing the info on Kim, and sorry for any duplications!>>>>Have a pleasant day!!>>>>>> "black/white, asian/white dating disparities">>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Let me clear the issue up -- bear with me, this will be lengthy.>>>>>> First of all, there is a HUGE disparity in Asian/white dating. MANY>>>>>> MORE white male/asian female couples exist, relative to asian>>>>>> male/white female couples. The same dispairty exists, even in greater>>>>>> numbers, with black men and white women. 94% of black/white couples>>>>>> involve a black man and white woman. Some facts that will come into>>>>>> play -- about 3.5% of the U.S. population is Asian. About 12.7% of>the >>>>> population is African. I'm not opposed to interracial dating,>however, >>>>> there are some issues. Black women and Asian men (and to a>lesser >>>>> extent,whitemen) are definitely getting the "short end of the>stick",>>>>>> from a dating perspective. Why?.....>>>>>>>>>>>> Trust me, (tell it like it is), the problem lies within black women.>>>>>> This is not a racist comment. Black women, on the whole, are not>>>>>> preceived as being "feminine" and "attractive" (by the Western>World's>>>>>> standards) by a majority of males. Many perceive them as being>>>>>> "manly", with characteristics such as a deeper voice, shorter hair,>>>>>> more bodily hair, baggy clothes, and a lack of sexiness and>>>>>> flirtaciousness. It's the nature of a man to consider overall>>>>>> attractiveness when chossing a date, and looks is a great part of>>>>>> this.This has compelled may black men to look for a white woman to>>>>>> date. Consequently, many black males, which compromise a significant>>>>>> segment of the population, date white women. This leaves white males>>>>>> with no choice. Many, in an effort to releive their lonlieness, date>>>>>> Asian females. This leaves Asian males with the short end of the>stick >>>>> along with black females. Due to the fact the African>population is >>>>> much greater than the Asian population, white males>are also left out>>>>>> to a lesser extent. Black females have the highest rate of>>>>>> singularity of any ethnic/gender group in our country, and it's>>>>>> precisely due to their lack of softness and feminity both in>>>>>> personality and appearance. This isn't a racist, mean comment -- it's>>>>>> one meant to educate and help lonely people. If you really want to>>>>>> read more into this, look at the "general forum" -- I have many>>>>>> postings in there. The solution? Many would fret at that word -->>>>>> "solution", claiming I think interracial dating is a "problem">needing >>>>> to be "solved". Well, I feel that there are too many lonely>people>>>>>> out there who need a partner -- and should have one -->>>>>> and yes, I perceive these disparities as a problem. Black women have>>>>>> to shed their "macho" "masculine" and unattractive character and>>>>>> appearance. This will compel black men to actually ENJOY dating black>>>>>> women, which will mean more white women for whit emen, which will>mean >>>>> more asian women for asian men. There will be many less lonely>people >>>>> in the world -- and it all stems from the masculinity of the>black >>>>> female. Sorry, I know I'll offend some, but in my heart I know>I'm not >>>>> a racist, and it's for the better -- and I'm not afraid to>take any >>>>> irrational heat. Many will agree with me, however. Anyone>willing to >>>>> discuss this with me can email me at jw43@cornell.edu, >and I'll >>>>> gladly reply.>>>>>> Thanks,>>>>>> Jason>>>>>> (p.s., I'm a white male, with a white girlfriend!)>>>>>> by J>Now for the response........>>The response from a woman named>>"Tonia" tells it like it is, was and forever will be>>>>>>> --------------------------------------------->>>Jason,>>>I appreciate your honesty and your opinion. I am a black woman and I'm>>>not the>>>least bit offended. I attribute your perspective to a lack of exposure.>>>I>>>realize that only age, maturity and an introduction to what YOU'VE been>>>missing>>>out on will change that. I will only entertain your ignorance for a>>>moment,>>>but feel free to reply and we'll keep the dialogue going!>>>I live in Washington, DC and I have never had a problem finding a man!>>>What>>>'short stick' are you talking about! Don't fool yourself into thinking>>>that>>>white men aren't attracted to us just because you aren't. Black men>>>love>>>us;>>>Asian men are fascinated by our mystery; African men admire our>>>strength,>>>intellect, and confidence; Latin men adore our curves, sensuality, and>>>rhythm;>>>Italian men savor our style and the variety in our shades; Brits enjoy>>>our>>>quick>>>wit and zest for life; Australians love our good conversation and love>>>for>>>good>>>beer (okay my love for good beer); and I could go on and on! It's only>>>white>>>'American' men that admire us secretly. You watch us at work, at>>>school,>>>in the>>>street and you want to get to know us, but your shame won't allow it.>>>You>>>too>>>are fascinated by the mystic. You like the way our brown skin glistens>>>on>>>your>>>pale white... when we shake your hand, that is! Short hair is sexy and>>>deep>>>voices are sensual... ask your grand-dad!>>>Black women, my dear, are known nurturers. While your mothers,>>>grandmothers and>>>great-grands sat and drank tea... we were feeding you, teaching you...>>>we>>>raised>>>you! But there's no need to get philosophical on ya... let's keep it to>>>the here and now!>>> HardCopy Listing of 'ALL NOTEBOOK' for MITCHELC>>>Page 4>>>My advice to you dear is to stop watching Jenny Jones, Cops, and Ricky>>>Lake...>>>the sistahs that you see on TV, are not representative of the masses.>>>The>>>sistahs in my circle wouldn't know a pair of baggy jeans if they slapped>>>them in the face. Charm and flirt are our middle names.>>>Validate your research with some exposure. Take your blinders off and>>>feed>>>your igonorance. There's an entire world that YOU are missing out on!>>>Peace and Blessings,>>>Tonia------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 22:16:30 ESTFrom: BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: JokeMessage-ID: < 6f1414b4.34cd5190@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMorro:It's nice catching up with you as well. Please say hello to our wife forme!!!************************************************************************************************In a message dated 98-01-25 Morro krubally wrote: >------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 22:44:41 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: "Gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fw: Music and Dance EnsembleMessage-ID: < 199801270455.WAA04096@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit----------> From: Frank D Gunderson < fgunders@INDIANA.EDU > To: AFRIMUSE@LISTSERV.INDIANA.EDU > Subject: Music and Dance Ensemble> Date: Monday, January 26, 1998 3:23 PM> I have been informed that the University of Oklahoma is looking for an> African music and dance ensemble to perform as a part of it's "Summer> Wind," Series. Date is scheduled for July third. As I understand it,> they have a budget of 2000$ plus, with all travel expenses paid, within> the continental United States. So, if you are a member of an ensemble in> the states, or know of one that might be touring at that time, and are> interested, please contact Lance Dreg: ldrege@ou.edu for more details.------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 09:05:25 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Email UpdateMessage-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB3B7@DKDIFS02>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMoe, sport is like that - never predict who will win. I saw the matchand it was so fantastic, and who won - the Denver-boys !!! Asbj=F8rn> ----------> Fra: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu [SMTP: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sendt: 23. januar 1998 16:36> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Emne: Email Update>=20> For those football fanatics (american football, that is) this will be> a=20> good weekend to see some "butt kicking". I can't wait for superbowl> sunday when Brett Favre and the GB Packers trample on John Elway and> the> Denver Broncos. The Broncos will require more than a miracle to> dethrone> the "world" (as in america) champions. For those sorry Broncos fans,> well> what can I say except....down you will go :-))).>=20> Have a wonderful weekend!>=20> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow>=20> ==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D> =3D=3D=3D> =----------------------------------------------------------------------> --->=20------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10500 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 16:46:41

Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 15:44:32 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!] (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Ancha!

Thanks for the forward ! I will try to comment on it if my time

permits,but in the meantime,Keep Up The Good Work Down There!





Regards Bass!



****************************************************************************

***************************************



>I thought this was very interesting and wanted to know what everyone had

>to say about it!! I personally found it amusing and afterwards, my

>room-mates and I started calling each other male names!! You'll

>understand why after you've read the article.

>Happy Eid in advance to everyone and I hope everyone is doing great!!!

> Ancha.







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 13:15:07 +0000

From: "Papa N'Jie" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: unsubscribe

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



hi list managers, could u please unsubscribe me until further notice.

thanks and keep up the good work...



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 09:06:05 -0600

From: Keretha Cash <

To: "'

Subject: RE: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!] (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Thank you -- it is always enjoyable to share knowledge with those in

need. Tonia really said it all very eloquently. All you can really do

is plant the seed -- hopefully this ground is not too thorny.



Peace and Understanding!

Keretha



> ----------

> From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u[SMTP:

> Reply To:

> Sent: Monday, January 26, 1998 8:16 PM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!] (fwd)

>=20

> I thought this was very interesting and wanted to know what everyone

> had=20

> to say about it!! I personally found it amusing and afterwards, my=20

> room-mates and I started calling each other male names!! You'll=20

> understand why after you've read the article.=20

> Happy Eid in advance to everyone and I hope everyone is doing =

great!!!

> Ancha.

> ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 15:49:55 -0500 (EST)

> From: Marsha Wynter <

> To:

> Subject: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!]

>>Good Morning All,

>>Below is an article written by a misguided Caucasian student at

Cornell.

>>Though I find the overtone of the letter to be extremely

superficial

>>(especially when he eludes to the fact that he is trying to assist

>>educating us, imagine that?) it is always interesting to read

expressions

>>like the one below. Respond in kind if the spirit hits you. I know

will. >Thanks for passing the info on Kim, and sorry for any

> >>

>>Have a pleasant day!!

>>>>> "black/white, asian/white dating disparities"

>>>>> Let me clear the issue up -- bear with me, this will be

>>>>> First of all, there is a HUGE disparity in Asian/white dating.

>>>>> MORE white male/asian female couples exist, relative to asian

>>>>> male/white female couples. The same dispairty exists, even in

>>>>> numbers, with black men and white women. 94% of black/white

> couples=20

>>>>> involve a black man and white woman. Some facts that will come

> into=20

>>>>> play -- about 3.5% of the U.S. population is Asian. About

12.7%

population is African. I'm not opposed to interracial

> dating,=20

however, there are some issues. Black women and Asian men

> (and to a=20

> >lesser >>>>> extent,whitemen) are definitely getting the "short end

stick",

> >stick",

>>>>> from a dating perspective. Why?.....

>>>>> Trust me, (tell it like it is), the problem lies within black

> women.=20

>>>>> This is not a racist comment. Black women, on the whole, are

> not=20

>>>>> preceived as being "feminine" and "attractive" (by the Western



World's

> >>>>>> standards) by a majority of males. Many perceive them as being

> >>>>>> "manly", with characteristics such as a deeper voice, shorter

hair,

> >>>>>> more bodily hair, baggy clothes, and a lack of sexiness and

> >>>>>> flirtaciousness. It's the nature of a man to consider overall=20

> >>>>>> attractiveness when chossing a date, and looks is a great =

part

of

>>>>> this.This has compelled may black men to look for a white

woman

> to

>>>>> date. Consequently, many black males, which compromise a

> significant=20

>>>>> segment of the population, date white women. This leaves white

> males=20

>>>>> with no choice. Many, in an effort to releive their

lonlieness,

> date=20

>>>>> Asian females. This leaves Asian males with the short end of

> the=20

> >stick >>>>> along with black females. Due to the fact the African=20

> >population is >>>>> much greater than the Asian population, white

> males=20

are also left out

> >>>>>> to a lesser extent. Black females have the highest rate of=20

> >>>>>> singularity of any ethnic/gender group in our country, and =

it's

> >>>>>> precisely due to their lack of softness and feminity both in

> >>>>>> personality and appearance. This isn't a racist, mean comment

> -- it's=20

>>>>> one meant to educate and help lonely people. If you really

want

> to=20

>>>>> read more into this, look at the "general forum" -- I have

> many=20

>>>>> postings in there. The solution? Many would fret at that

> word --=20

>>>>> "solution", claiming I think interracial dating is a "problem"



needing to be "solved". Well, I feel that there are too many

> lonely=20

> >people

people

> >>>>>> and yes, I perceive these disparities as a problem. Black =

women

> have=20

>>>>> to shed their "macho" "masculine" and unattractive character

> and=20

>>>>> appearance. This will compel black men to actually ENJOY

dating

> black=20

>>>>> women, which will mean more white women for whit emen, which

> will=20

mean more asian women for asian men. There will be many less

> lonely=20

people in the world -- and it all stems from the masculinity

of

> the=20

black female. Sorry, I know I'll offend some, but in my heart

I

> know=20

I'm not a racist, and it's for the better -- and I'm not

> afraid to=20

take any irrational heat. Many will agree with me, however.

> Anyone=20

willing to discuss this with me can email me at

and I'll gladly reply.

> >>>>>> Thanks,

> >>>>>> Jason

> >>>>>> (p.s., I'm a white male, with a white girlfriend!)=20

> >>>>>> by J

> >Now for the response........

> >>The response from a woman named

> >>"Tonia" tells it like it is, was and forever will be=20

> >>>Jason,

> >>>I appreciate your honesty and your opinion. I am a black woman =

and

>>not the

>>least bit offended. I attribute your perspective to a lack of

> exposure.=20

>>realize that only age, maturity and an introduction to what YOU'VE

>>missing

>>out on will change that. I will only entertain your ignorance

for

> >>>but feel free to reply and we'll keep the dialogue going!

> >>>I live in Washington, DC and I have never had a problem finding a

> man!=20

> >>>'short stick' are you talking about! Don't fool yourself into

> thinking=20

>>white men aren't attracted to us just because you aren't. Black

> men=20

> >>>Asian men are fascinated by our mystery; African men admire our=20

> >>>strength,

> >>>intellect, and confidence; Latin men adore our curves, sensuality,

> and=20

>>Italian men savor our style and the variety in our shades; Brits

> enjoy=20

>>quick
>>>wit and zest for life; Australians love our good conversation and

> love=20

>>beer (okay my love for good beer); and I could go on and on! It's

> only=20

> >>>'American' men that admire us secretly. You watch us at work, at=20

> >>>school,

> it.=20

> glistens=20

sexy

> and=20

> >>>voices are sensual... ask your grand-dad!

> >>>Black women, my dear, are known nurturers. While your mothers,=20

> >>>grandmothers and

> >>>great-grands sat and drank tea... we were feeding you, teaching

> you...=20

> it to=20

> >>>the here and now!

> >>>My advice to you dear is to stop watching Jenny Jones, Cops, and

> Ricky=20

>>the sistahs that you see on TV, are not representative of the

> masses.=20

> slapped=20

> >>>Validate your research with some exposure. Take your blinders off

> and=20

>>your igonorance. There's an entire world that YOU are missing

out

>>Peace and Blessings,
>>>Tonia

> >>>Tonia

Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 11:32:48 +0000 (GMT)

From: Sainey Keita <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

Hi list manager,



I wish to introduce a friend to the bantata. His name is Mbemba

Dahada and his e-mail address is



Thanks inadvance,



Sainey Keita.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 11:54:49 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Email Update

Message-ID: <

>

> By the way, it's 30+ deg. here in Milwaukee. And we have lots of snow

> cover. So Malanding, where are you located?

>

> All about the game.:)

>

> Keretha

Houghton, MI on US 41 a little south of Copper Harbor. Great place

for a Gambian to leave!!



malanding



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 11:15:26 -0800

From: "Morro krubally" <

To: <

Subject: Re: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!] (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Ancha:

Amusing is not the word, but for lack of a better word it will suffice.

But I will tell you I was blown by it. On the other hand, it is serves to

remind me of the continues existence of ignorance about the Black people.

I won't further validate the ignoramus mind of the man by a commentary.

I think Tonia in D.C. said more than enough to respond to "mr. Educator

himself " his ignorance notwithstanding.

For you Ancha, Thank you for the forward.

> From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!] (fwd)

> Date: Monday, January 26, 1998 6:16 PM

> I thought this was very interesting and wanted to know what everyone had

> to say about it!! I personally found it amusing and afterwards, my

> room-mates and I started calling each other male names!! You'll

> understand why after you've read the article.

> Happy Eid in advance to everyone and I hope everyone is doing great!!!

> Ancha.

> ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> Date: Sun, 25 Jan 1998 15:49:55 -0500 (EST)

> From: Marsha Wynter <

> To:

> Subject: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!]

> >>Good Morning All,

> >>

> >>Below is an article written by a misguided Caucasian student at

Cornell.

> >>Though I find the overtone of the letter to be extremely superficial

> >>(especially when he eludes to the fact that he is trying to assist in

> >>educating us, imagine that?) it is always interesting to read

expressions

> >>like the one below. Respond in kind if the spirit hits you. I know I

> >will. >Thanks for passing the info on Kim, and sorry for any

duplications!

> >>

> >>Have a pleasant day!!

> >>>>>> "black/white, asian/white dating disparities"

> >>>>>> Let me clear the issue up -- bear with me, this will be lengthy.

> >>>>>> First of all, there is a HUGE disparity in Asian/white dating.

MANY

> >>>>>> MORE white male/asian female couples exist, relative to asian

> >>>>>> male/white female couples. The same dispairty exists, even in

greater

> >>>>>> numbers, with black men and white women. 94% of black/white

couples

> >>>>>> involve a black man and white woman. Some facts that will come

into

> >>>>>> play -- about 3.5% of the U.S. population is Asian. About 12.7% of



> >the >>>>> population is African. I'm not opposed to interracial dating,

> >however, >>>>> there are some issues. Black women and Asian men (and

to a

> >lesser >>>>> extent,whitemen) are definitely getting the "short end of

the

> >stick",

> >>>>>> from a dating perspective. Why?.....

> >>>>>> Trust me, (tell it like it is), the problem lies within black

women.

> >>>>>> This is not a racist comment. Black women, on the whole, are not

> >>>>>> preceived as being "feminine" and "attractive" (by the Western

> >World's

> >>>>>> standards) by a majority of males. Many perceive them as being

> >>>>>> "manly", with characteristics such as a deeper voice, shorter

hair,

> >>>>>> more bodily hair, baggy clothes, and a lack of sexiness and

> >>>>>> flirtaciousness. It's the nature of a man to consider overall

> >>>>>> attractiveness when chossing a date, and looks is a great part of



> >>>>>> this.This has compelled may black men to look for a white woman to

> >>>>>> date. Consequently, many black males, which compromise a

significant

> >>>>>> segment of the population, date white women. This leaves white

males

> >>>>>> with no choice. Many, in an effort to releive their lonlieness,

date

> >>>>>> Asian females. This leaves Asian males with the short end of the

> >stick >>>>> along with black females. Due to the fact the African

> >population is >>>>> much greater than the Asian population, white males



> >are also left out

> >>>>>> to a lesser extent. Black females have the highest rate of

> >>>>>> singularity of any ethnic/gender group in our country, and it's

> >>>>>> precisely due to their lack of softness and feminity both in

> >>>>>> personality and appearance. This isn't a racist, mean comment --

it's

> >>>>>> one meant to educate and help lonely people. If you really want to



> >>>>>> read more into this, look at the "general forum" -- I have many

> >>>>>> postings in there. The solution? Many would fret at that word

--

> >>>>>> "solution", claiming I think interracial dating is a "problem"

> >needing >>>>> to be "solved". Well, I feel that there are too many

lonely

> >people

> >>>>>> out there who need a partner -- and should have one --

> >>>>>> and yes, I perceive these disparities as a problem. Black women

have

> >>>>>> to shed their "macho" "masculine" and unattractive character and

> >>>>>> appearance. This will compel black men to actually ENJOY dating

black

> >>>>>> women, which will mean more white women for whit emen, which will

> >mean >>>>> more asian women for asian men. There will be many less

lonely

> >people >>>>> in the world -- and it all stems from the masculinity of

the

> >black >>>>> female. Sorry, I know I'll offend some, but in my heart I

know

> >I'm not >>>>> a racist, and it's for the better -- and I'm not afraid

to

> >take any >>>>> irrational heat. Many will agree with me, however. Anyone



> >willing to >>>>> discuss this with me can email me at



> >and I'll >>>>> gladly reply.

> >>>>>> Thanks,

> >>>>>> Jason

> >>>>>> (p.s., I'm a white male, with a white girlfriend!)

> >>>>>> by J

> >

> >Now for the response........

> >

> >>The response from a woman named

> >>"Tonia" tells it like it is, was and forever will be

> >>> ---------------------------------------------

> >>>Jason,

> >>>I appreciate your honesty and your opinion. I am a black woman and

I'm

> >>>not the

> >>>least bit offended. I attribute your perspective to a lack of

exposure.

> >>>I

> >>>realize that only age, maturity and an introduction to what YOU'VE

been

> >>>missing

> >>>out on will change that. I will only entertain your ignorance for a

> >>>moment,

> >>>but feel free to reply and we'll keep the dialogue going!

> >>>I live in Washington, DC and I have never had a problem finding a man!



> >>>What

> >>>'short stick' are you talking about! Don't fool yourself into thinking



> >>>that

> >>>white men aren't attracted to us just because you aren't. Black men

> >>>love

> >>>us;

> >>>Asian men are fascinated by our mystery; African men admire our

> >>>strength,

> >>>intellect, and confidence; Latin men adore our curves, sensuality, and



> >>>rhythm;

> >>>Italian men savor our style and the variety in our shades; Brits enjoy



> >>>our

> >>>quick

> >>>wit and zest for life; Australians love our good conversation and love



> >>>for

> >>>good

> >>>beer (okay my love for good beer); and I could go on and on! It's only



> >>>white

> >>>'American' men that admire us secretly. You watch us at work, at

> >>>school,

> >>>in the

> >>>street and you want to get to know us, but your shame won't allow it.

> >>>You

> >>>too

> >>>are fascinated by the mystic. You like the way our brown skin

glistens

> >>>on

> >>>your

> >>>pale white... when we shake your hand, that is! Short hair is sexy

and

> >>>deep

> >>>voices are sensual... ask your grand-dad!

> >>>Black women, my dear, are known nurturers. While your mothers,

> >>>grandmothers and

> >>>great-grands sat and drank tea... we were feeding you, teaching you...



> >>>we

> >>>raised

> >>>you! But there's no need to get philosophical on ya... let's keep it

to

> >>>the here and now!

> >>> HardCopy Listing of 'ALL NOTEBOOK' for MITCHELC

> >>>Page 4

> >>>My advice to you dear is to stop watching Jenny Jones, Cops, and Ricky



> >>>Lake...

> >>>the sistahs that you see on TV, are not representative of the masses.

> >>>The

> >>>sistahs in my circle wouldn't know a pair of baggy jeans if they

slapped

> >>>them in the face. Charm and flirt are our middle names.

> >>>Validate your research with some exposure. Take your blinders off and

> >>>feed

> >>>your igonorance. There's an entire world that YOU are missing out

on!

> >>>Peace and Blessings,

> >>>Tonia

Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 19:53:05 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member and Eid mubarak

Message-ID: <19980127185406.AAA56248@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Greetings,

Alagie Babou Njie has been added to the Bantaba. Welcome on board Mr.

Njie. You can send a brief introduction to





Eid Mubarak in advance to everyone and may God accept our prayers

and forgive us all our sins done by mistake or ignorantly.



Momodou Camara





*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 20:51:11 +0200

From: "lamin" <

To: "Gambia-l" <

Subject: Unsubscribe

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

List Managers,

I would appreciate if you could temporary unsubseribe me until further

notice.

With kind regards

Lamin Jammeh



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 20:26:10 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19980127192710.AAA62452@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Greetings,

Hamadi Banna has been added to the Bantaba. Welcome on board Hamadi,

you can send a brief introduction to



Eid Mubarak in advance!



Momodou Camara





*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 13:31:35 PST

From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <

To:

Subject: Re: sutura and other wolof words

Message-ID: <

hi malanding, heidi, and bantabaa-nkool0,

i cannot but help but join in this discussion. i know

some of my fellow l-ers will be mad at me for not talking to

them for so long nad suddenky, out of the blue, heidi draws

me. she has this magic wand.......uuuhhh huuuuhhhh ... anyway,

i think you all got it pretty much covered and i had to

read through to find anything i could elaborate on. you are

amazing heidi....this could become a hobby of mine..

maalang said....

>I think I can safely say that "sutura" in

>mandingka is "suturo". as in "Mo nyang ta suturo sotolaleh". perhaps

very much teh same as "sutura" in wollof.

> Please don't ask me who gets it from who?

>Malanding Jaiteh

i hope nobody asks, and i wish somebody knows. to me however,

this serves to strenghten the fact that we might all have in

common, more; much more, than we think or belief. much of the

mandinka language has an o' at the end of most words depending

on tense and usage.

**************************

>> Hello,

>> I am wondering if anybody can help translating or explaining some,

for me, "difficult" >> Wolof words, namely sutura, teranga and ruus. (Do

they have Mandinka >> counterparts?).......

>> moi suma sutura" (Bakau is my "sutura")

>> Can somebody explain a bit more what this implies?

*****************

my take on this.....this woman could have been saying that

bakau is good to her. she could be getting a lot from Bakau

that she would not expect to get anywhere else. thus bakau

being her "sutura". out of bakau, she could be "sutura"-less.

it would have helped if she had said why it is her

sutura.........moving on

>> And somebody who "nyaka faida" or "nyaka joom" are respectless ...

heidy,

these two words (or phrases as you used them) as quite

diffirent and distinct from each other as i know them.

sometimes, i am amazed at how much you know, and then i am

pinched at some of your classic mistakes. but then i realize

that you were not born and raised in the Gambia to realize

the real meaning and context or connotations of some sayings,

words, etc......i was raised on "faida" and "jom". ofcourse,

among a lot of other things, incliding "maalo" (rice). "faida"

is a sense of direction and purpose than one has; "one's own

mind", if you will. one who has this 'faida" doesn't let

anybody, at anytime, do anything to them, or make them do

anything. to ignore the unimportant stuff and to plough

through distractions is some faida. one who might be bent one

way, but not another like a "basang" -as my mum says- and

not like a "malaan".

"jom" is (to me), a sense of pride. not to let down

yourself or your people. jom is a sense of right and wrong.

a sense of shame. this is one of the things that i miss about

my homeland. i see and experience things here that are

abominable. "jom" and "faida" are stuff that that are lacking

in animals...beasts. thus to be "faida"-less and "jom"-less is

to be purposeless and shameless, like a goat, dog, cow, etc.

ofcourse, these are all relative. who determines what a shame

or purpose is???????....

>> I hope some of you will have time to share your thoughts on the

>> subject, in spite of the busy time schedules everybody seems to

have.

i would really have liked to delve more into this, but as

you know, i am scared to look at the clock now. i am just

gonna get up and go to class for another two and a half

hours. maybe we will talk more about this later privately.....

NJAGA JAGNE.......A BIG SMILE TO THE

BANTABA.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 16:41:12 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: An alternative strategy for macro-economic development (A vision without a realistic foundation is a castle built in thin air)

Message-ID: <

Once again I will thank the PDOIS team for sending this article to

gambia-l. It certainly shows partisan politics is still alive and well

the "old Gambia way"!

I want experts(economists) to clarify a few things for me before I can

make meaningful contribution?

Mr Sallah mentioned of growing government borrowing despite the fact

that we are spending over 40% of our GDP on debt servicing. What is

the implication of this growing debt on the value and stability of the

Dalasi? Is there any real danger of the Dalasi loosing value like the

Ruppiah of Indonesia(one of hte former Tigers/***** cats?).



What is the danger of borrowing to finance infrastructural development?

Afterall thats what every country does!

know that we need schools, roads, ports, hospitals and bridges do we leave

leave them until we can afford it (a strategy used by hte former

government i suppose)? What would that mean for the country as opposed to

incurring the loans?



Perhaps another area to save although not directly mentioned by Mr

Sallah is the Army and the Presidency. I happen to watch a video recording

of the Jammeh inauguration and the '97 Independence celebration. It

beats me how much we are spending on the Army, the Guards and all the

armour cars and escorts.



Malanding







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 17:10:12 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: sutura and other wolof words

Message-ID: <

Njaga,

I am learning alot. Heidi just learnt from my wife a better bi-lingual

than I that Teranga is Buu-nyaa and the closest english word to "sutura"

is PRIVACY. Hope it helps.



malanding



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 19:29:43 EST

From: SANG1220 <

To:

Subject: Ignorance

Message-ID: <

Ancha, that was indeed insigthful, I suspect the author is just a laddy who

have not been in the real world, thus his attitude. Tania, said it best, white

men admire black women from afar but are either scared to talk to them or

worry what their friends think about them if they venture in "unchaired"

territory.

Thanks

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 21:47:05 EST

From: ELLA23K <

To:

Subject: Re: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!] (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Hi Ancha,

you have put it to the fool quite nicely and if he( or maybe he is an it)

should read it will try to educate himself on the issue, but i doubt it. You

kit fascinates them that we do not show how beautiful we are by wearing those

trashy looking clothes and going aboutusing the foulest language-instead we

carry ourselves maturely and very diplomatically. We are well educated and

have a lot of common sense which is not so common among his type. He should

talk to the few American peace corps that have been to Africa and they might

share with him the rich beauty and love black women in general have.



Anyway let the fool speack and the wise give no answer. We are more matured

than that and he has had enough attention to his ignorance.



Once again thanks for the enlightenment and good luck



Cecilia.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 23:54:39 -0500 (EST)

From: Ebrima Sall <

To:

Subject: Fw: Watch Out: Globalisation is Re-drawing Africa's Borders (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Hi Folks, On Njaaraama!



Back on line, and happy to be on the Bantaba again-thanks to Momodou.



I will tell you the story...



Meanwhile, here is something you might be interested in reading. Rather pessimistic, which is the problem I have

with it (I am an incurable, 'Afro-optimist'!!!);but, all the same, interesting and

thought-provoking.



Back soon, with more stuff.



Enjoy the Korite and Ndewennatti!



Ebrima.

Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 14:14:31 +0100

From: Thandika Mkandawire <

To: Ebrima Sall <

Subject: Fw: Watch Out: Globalisation is Re-drawing Africa's Borders





>Watch Out: Globalisation is Re-drawing Africa's Borders

>

>DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - In 1885, European powers assembled in the German

city of Berlin to carve out chunks of African

>territories for themselves.

>

>As this century turns the corner, a repeat has been set in motion though

not in the manner of another daggers-drawn scramble

>for a continent some prefer to call the last frontier.

>

>This time, there are no gun powder and rum, no bibles and preachers. In

short, in the place of a civilising agent, you have a

>vague phenomenon called globalisation , let loose on poor countries even as

its minders try to get a true picture of the monster

>they created.

>

>The Leviathan seems to have seized the global village and taken its

inhabitants hostage. Henceforth, the law of the jungle reigns

>supreme and only the strong can escape from its clutches.

>

>The world has learnt as much following ongoing turbulence in the world

Economy.

>

>This has so rattled the famed Asian Tigers of late that African countries

who were told to copy the Asiatics have almost given

>up. The brief artificial Afro-Optimism of the last couple of years is again

giving way to darker pessimism, most manifest in

>speeches made by some African leaders at the beginning of the year.

>

>For instance, in early January, Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings predicted

a tough economic year for his country, exhorting his

>people to work extra-hard to counter external forces which threaten the

country's development.

>

>We cannot yet be sure of the extent to which this (gobalisation) will

affect the inflow of foreign investment into our economy, or

>the degree to which the negative aspects of an increasingly troubled world

economy will impact on us, he said.

>

>Never mind that the west African country is host to one of the world's

largest gold reserves or that Ashanti Goldfields Company

>is quoted on the London and New York stock markets. Besides, Accra has

implemented all the economic and democratic

>reforms in the books that made it the darling of the multilateral finance

institutions.

>

>Beyond and above this, serious development economists are not sure if any

African country will go into the next millennium with

>the slightest hope of a bright prospect for the future.

>

>The political, economic and social instability in almost all African

countries south of the Sahara at this point in time seems to

>support this theory.

>

>If recent pictures of street battles between soldiers and ordinary folk in

Zimbabwe over the price on basic commodities do not

>tell the story, then what would? Is it the sorry sight of kid-soldiers in

bathroom slippers totting AK-47 rifles in central Africa or

>the gory sight of slit throats in the back streets of Algiers.

>

>In today's Africa, it appears acceptable that any thug can mortgage his

country's meagre resources for arms and use them to

>dislodge an elected government from power in the name of the free market.

>

>The prospects are frightening and at the same time incomprehensible, says

Achille Mbembe, Executive Secretary of the

>Dakar-based Council for the Development of Social Science Research.

>

>How are we to characterise these African times we are living in? Mbembe

asked in a lecture on New Economic Frontiers in

>Africa he gave at the UN African Institute For Economic Development and

Planning, also based in the Senegalese capital.

>

>The continent is moving in multiple directions simultaneously and at

varying speeds and levels that defy characterisation, noted

>Mbembe, a Cameroonian history professor.

>

>He said the colonial period was easy to characterise since everyone knew

what the problem was. After that period, things

>began to look bad. They became murky in the 1980s and even murkier in the

1990s, as the twin effects of political

>democratisation and economic liberalisation began to bite harder. Now it is

a dare devil situation.

>

>The conditions imposed on African countries today are more or less similar

to conditions imposed on Germany and Japan after

>World War II, Mbembe said.

>

>Given this scenario one begins to wonder if liberalisation was not supposed

to open up the economy, spread wealth across the

>broad spectrum of society. Was it not supposed to improve the peoples

standard of living in an all inclusive political process

>where the people themselves decided who should rule them?.

>

>These have hardly been the case. Privatisation has become a synonym for

corporate greed, while elections are easily

>programmed to determine the winner.

>

>At the same time, aid promised to countries implementing political and

economic liberalisation have failed to materialise. Debts

>are not being cancelled even in cases where it is obvious that the debtor

countries can't pay up.

>

>Foreign Private investment, the prime mover of globalisation continues to

skip Africa as if parts of the continent were leprous.

>Where they show up, it is to hastily dip up underground minerals which are

spirited away to the metropolis leaving the countries

>much worse than they were before.

>

>The Archbishop of Canterbury, George Carey, had cause to question the

morality of rich countries on some of these issues

>during a recent visit to Ethiopia, when he reportedly urged Western nations

and the multilateral finance institutions to cancel

>Africa's 235 billion dollars debt.

>

>In an emotional speech entitled Chains Around Africa: Crisis or Hope for

the New Millennium , he told the diplomatic

>community in Addis Ababa last week the debt burden could only be likened to

a new form of slavery. Western nations, he said,

>had the moral obligation to solve this crisis induced by the huge debt

because of their colonial legacy which create many

>problems that did not previously exist.

>

>He noted that 40 million dollars were being drained from African everyday

in debt servicing alone, pointing out that for every

>one dollar given in aid, three dollars are returned in debt service. The

extent to which the chains of indebtedness was

>contributing to the overall problems of Africa and the sufferings of her

people simply cannot be overestimated, he added.

>

>Analysts are not sure if such calls really make any impact, considering

that Pope John Paul II made a similar call some years

>back. Morality and economics do not rob, they argue. Rather, what seems to

scare the movers of the free market, especially

>the Bretton Woods circles, is the global impact of resistance against

adjustment measures as was the case recently in

>Zimbabwe.

>

>Some people feel that fear of this imminent time bomb prompted the

reform-minded president of the World Bank, James

>Wolfensohn, to initiate his rather belated damage control operation for a

humane approach to development.

>

>At the last annual general meeting of the bank and the IMF in Hong Kong,

Wolfensohn acknowledged the bank's past mistakes,

>saying the time has come to get back to the dream of inclusive development.

>

>What we are seeing in the world today is the tragedy of exclusion. Whether

you broach it from the social or economic or moral

>perspective, this is a challenge we cannot afford to ignore, he said. But

we must recognise that we are living with a time bomb

>and unless we take action now, it could explode in our children's faces.

>

>Michel Camdesus, the IMF chief, also spoke about the responsibility of

industrial countries to help minimise the social and

>cultural costs of integration into the global economy.

>

>However, for African countries, these amount to mere lip service when

compared to the profound crises that would take years

>of concerted action to reverse.

>

>The issue is that many African economies have been so hard hit that some of

them would simply be swallowed up by more

>fortunate neighbours. The economic frontiers of some states will encroach

into smaller neighbours which would continue shrink,

>Mbembe noted in his lecture.

>

>He added: The entanglement of Africa is likely to lead to the fragmentation

of public authority and the emergence of private

>indirect government.

>

>Then, the bottom line is that many African countries would revert to the

post-Atlantic slave trade era where trade by barter

>would replace monetised economy.

>

>Even so, Mbembe believes that Africans are resilient enough to turn into

themselves and like the mythical Phoenix, rise again

>from their ashes.

>

>But wait a minute: There may yet be other eminent companions in the journey

to oblivion if American writer William Greider's

>new book on globalistion is to believed.

>

>He says: One world, ready or not, globalisation is a machine with skillful

hands on board but no body at the wheels. In fact, the

>machine has no wheels nor any internal governor to control the wheel and

direction. It is sustained by its own forward motion,

>guided mainly by its own appetite. And it is accelerating.

>

>

------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 21:27:05 PST

From: "latjor ndow" <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

Greetings:

Mbemba Dahada has been added to the list. Welcome to our bantaba and

please send an intro. to the group (~300 members) when you have time.

Our address is:



LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 Jan 1998 13:22:34 -0500

From: Habib Ghanim <

To: "

Subject: (no subject)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

To all the brothers and sisters in Gambia-l

Eid is confirmed as per attachment below

Happy Eid

Habib





> Assalam alaikum,

>

> The crescent for the new moon of Shawwal was not sighted (with the eye) by

> Muslims anywhere across the world today. Therefore we continue to fast

> tomorrow (Wednesday) to complete the 30 days.

>

> Thursday 29th January will be the day of Eid al-Fitr.

>

> We take this opportunity to say Eid Mubarak to all Muslims!

>

> We would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for your time in

> supporting

> site which we plan to continue for the rest of the year (with leaflets and audio

> material on topical/vital subjects).

>

> Other sites which we draw to your attention include

> and



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Jan 98 07:01:04 UT

From: "Anthony Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Yassin Jobe has been added to the list. We welcome her and are looking forward

to her introduction and contributions.



Thanks



Tony Loum





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 23:55:29 PST

From: "Momodou Camara" <

To:

Subject: Gro Harlem Brundtland Elected WHO Director-General

Message-ID: <

January 27, 1998



GENEVA, Switzerland (PANA) - Former Norwegian prime minister Gro Harlem

Brundtland was elected on Tuesday as Director-General of the World

Health Organisation (WHO), a position for which she was competing with

several other candidates, including Africa's

candidate, Dr Ebrahim Malick Samba of Gambia.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 10:54:51 + 0100 MET

From: "Alpha Robinson" <

To:

Subject: Re:My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Bass,



As HAlifa stated in his posting, the issue of the national economy is

a matter which "requires more than common sense economics.... It requires

intellectual honesty on the part of decision makers and their

fidelity to propositions that are fully grounded on irrefutable

premises." I would like to add that this issue is a matter of life

and death. If we choose to solve it creatively we can guarantee ourselves and

our children a meaningful life under the earth, if we choose to be

otherwise we will remain the scum of the earth (please excuse my

language)



Bass heed those words for they are very crucial especially to us the

"cream of Africa". We the educated ones cannot allow ourselves to

indulde in intellectual dishonesty for the hopes of our people are on

our shoulders.



Bass PDOIS had stated earlier, well before Jammeh's days in its

manifesto what its stand on the private sector is and this is exactly

what Halifa reflected on the posting. PDOIS says come private

investment well and good but we should not fold our hands and wait

for it. Now if you go about calling PDOIS a" socialist or

Semi-Socialist party and that as a result the economic strategy it is

now putting forward and confidently portraying as the only cure for

the economic ailment of our nation are a direct product of Marxian

Econnomic analysis which is by default hostile to market forces" it

makes me really wonder on two counts:

First, I wonder whether you have made any efforts to know what PDOIS'

economic policy is.

Secondly, I wonder what you were really up to when all of a sudden

the cold war jargon downs on you from God knows where. It's awkward

because in Halifa's analysis neither Socialism nor Marxism was

mentioned.



As I hate to speculate, I'll leave it to you to answer or not answer

as you like. One thing is certain though. In your contribution you

haven't provided any alternative. To say that the way should be paved

for private investors is so cheap that I would not like to believe

this is all you have to offer the Gambian people.



Finally, let us be alerrt to the fact that the development of the

Gambia entails more than enriching a few educated Gambians. Our people

Bass, the vast majority of the Gambian people are living in

deplorable conditions. Therefore any policy which attempts to

sideline them cannot be a meaningful one. Perhaps it is time Bass for

you, me and our likes, the educated Gambians to realise that ALL the

Gambian people want to have a better life. I am sure if you were not

lucky to be educated you would heve been talking differently today.

If you were a farmer earning ONLY one thousand Dalasis or two PER

ANNUM you would not be telling us that theMONTHLY salaries of members of perliament

SEVEN THOUSAND Dalasis is meagre. If you were an unlucky farmer, you

would not have been saying that the resources of the country should

be given to a few Gambians to enjoy.



Finally, I would like to add that one does not have to study economics

to understand certain very basic things. Of course a person who

studies economics is more likely to be exposed to economic issue. I

would like to conted here and now though that he who makes it a

priority can also become conversat with economic issues without

holding a degree in it. Remember that Malcolm X, one of the most

influencial African Americans, did not posses any

degree in any of the issues he was very eloquent in. Knowlwdge

belongs only to those who sought it, so it is nonesense to think that

only economic graduates can talk about economic issues.



much respect



Alpha



------------------------------



Date: 28 Jan 1998 12:34:42 +0100

From: Ba-Musa Ceesay <

To:

Cc: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama

Message-ID: <post.ut34cf1685*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: post.ut34cf1685

I have not been active so far this year because I

travelled

to Oslo for the holidays.(Where incidentally, the problem of tribalism

is as big a problem as anywhere else. I learnt that there were two

organisations - the Gambian organisation and one for Mandinkas. There

is a Muslim association within which tribalism is playing a big role.

Maybe those list members in Oslo can expand on the issue).







Buhary,



As an interest and cultural organisation the Gambian Association in Oslo

is a collective endevour and it`s main objectives are to promote the

cultural identity and the social well being of all Gambians in Norway.

Gambians as individuals have primary interest and aspirations which

are some times in conflict with those of the collective endevour.These

conflicts of interest and aspirations between individuals and the

collective endevour may be the main source of misunderstanding between

Gambians generally including the association.



Yes, there are two organisations in Oslo but as we were told the

objectives are different. Is the other organisation only for mandinkas, I

don`t think so eventhough I am not a member I believe any wollof, jola

etc can be a member of that organisation. BTW some members of that

socalled mandika group are also members of the Gambian Association and pay

their subscriptions regurlarly, attend meetings and activities organise by

the Association.



There is a great deal of misunderstanding between Gambians and it is not

unsual for members of any community to have some misunderstandings or

disagreements over certain issues from time to time.Some Gambians have the

impression or opinion that programs of the Gambian association are

controlled and managed by a few individuals. Others are just plain

jealous, while others see the Association as unfriendly and insensitive

that favours certain inviduals and activities at the expence of others.

The Gambian Association had been one of the most active immigrant

organisations in Oslo (if not the only). The association achieve a lot

since it was formed by a group of Gambian seamen in the late 60`s. However

tribalism or should I call it urban and rural differences created an

atmosphere that is not welcome by the majority of the Gambians out here.

But the hope is that an open and honest communication will bring mutual

understanding among us. To build a healthy Gambian community we need to

talk and listen to each other.



I have been the secretary of both the Gambian association and Islamic

movement for many years but my observation within the Islamic movement

lately is that only a few individuals who are contributing little to the

welfare of the mosque (and with the help of rumourmongers) are

exaggerating the extend of the problem. Yes there are problems but are all

the problems tribalistic, No.





Regards

------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 12:58:16 +0100

From: Svend Ole Kvilesjo <

To:

Subject: Fulani-lessons in Oslo?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Hi!



I wonder if some of you know any person in Oslo capable and willing to

teach me som fulani.(Two hours once a week?) Since I have most of my

Gambian friends in Bansang/Basse-area, I would like to speak more than

mandinka only.



If somebody else want to join me in the lessons, (gambians or toubabs)

plase let me know.



Svend Ole Kvilesjoe

Freelance journalist & photographer

www.kvilesjo.no/gallery.htm

svendok@online.no





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 00:29:57 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re:My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Dear Bass Dodou,

I want to again commend you again on a superb piece most especially on the

"been there" and "done that" of public corporations..it is like the saying

that "the road to hell is paved with good intentions". Some of us remember

the good ole days of PWD and GPMB and GUC when everyone was employed in the

"general do nothing". There is no doubt that the RETRENCHMENT during the

ERP was much needed..after all GOVT. is not an EMPLOYER but the bare

minimum employed at OUR COST FOR OUR COMMON GOOD. It is also important to

note that D7000 has the value today as D2400 in 1984 and even less

purchasing power...there is no doubt that unless we pay a decent livable

wage, we will only attract mediocres to run our institutions and not the

best..and CORRUPTIOn or the NEED for it will continue unabated..and GOVT.

or PUBLIC SERVICE now faces a growing challenge from a budding PRIVATE

SECTOR. The floating and devaluation of the dalasi from D5-to the Pound to

now about D17- to the POUNd required adjustment of wages.

so in principle I support a full readjustment of wages for civil or public

servants and also streamlining the numbers to the bare minimum necessary.

However I am quite worried about increased govt. taxes and borrowing and I

am speaking from a vantage point..businesses are now being taxed to the

extent that tax evasion is a must for survival..besides a pre-tax,

increased registration etc..there is now a 10% on turnover called

WITHHOLDING tax for service contractors and in 1998, a new D10,000 Services

LEVY..I have to go now but I will add further comments later..

anyway I commend BAss on his fine article

pmj



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 15:11:07 +0100

From:

To:

Subject: ORGANIATIONS

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit

Are we giving the blame of the multiplying interest organisation to the

conflicts within individuals and tribes or is it a result of the

developments of the pioneer Gambian organisations?



Why is it wrong to be organized in tribal ,areal or interest groups

now? These organisations have there roots back home and they are more

positive there(at home) than negative.

Organisations and the people live in a symbios. The organisations need

members to be an organisation. People need the organisations to fulfill

their dreams ,needs, desires or whatever.

We cannot expect the people to stay in organisations that do not

match their aims and objectives. These people should have the chance as

anybody to form or join other organisations that serves their interest.

These small organisations should be seen as a positive development

because it engages many people in different activities and in special

areas of organizing.

It might be more interesting to look into the factors that contribute

to the increasing interest organisations, than to condemn them.

Sure there are negative as well as positve aspects within these

organisations, but will these be eradicated when great central

organisations(which have many specialities)

are created?



Lams



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 12:02:38 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: Gro Harlem Brundtland Elected WHO Director-General

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Momodou Camara wrote:

>

> January 27, 1998

>

> GENEVA, Switzerland (PANA) - Former Norwegian prime minister Gro Harlem

> Brundtland was elected on Tuesday as Director-General of the World

> Health Organisation (WHO), a position for which she was competing with

> several other candidates, including Africa's

> candidate, Dr Ebrahim Malick Samba of Gambia.

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at



I wish Dr Samba all the best and hopefully next time he will get it.

At least Gambia had a top level candidate( about five from the whole

world)

Habib

------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 20:14:14 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary Gassama

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Hi Ba-Musa!

Thanks for throwing some light on the situation in Oslo. I hope

that the brothers and sisters in Oslo will have "open and honest

communication" that will foster mutual understanding. Afterall, divisive

factors such as tribalism, urban-rural differences etc. cannot but hurt

the Gambian cause in Norway. Once again, thanks for the "from base"

analysis. I hope like you said that we as Gambians everywhere will

realise the fact that "we need to talk and listen to each other" in

order to build healthy communities both outside and inside The Gambia.

Buharry.

Ba-Musa Ceesay wrote:

>

> I have not been active so far this year because I

> travelled

> to Oslo for the holidays.(Where incidentally, the problem of tribalism

> is as big a problem as anywhere else. I learnt that there were two

> organisations - the Gambian organisation and one for Mandinkas. There

> is a Muslim association within which tribalism is playing a big role.

> Maybe those list members in Oslo can expand on the issue).

>

> Buhary,

>

> As an interest and cultural organisation the Gambian Association in Oslo

> is a collective endevour and it`s main objectives are to promote the

> cultural identity and the social well being of all Gambians in Norway.

> Gambians as individuals have primary interest and aspirations which

> are some times in conflict with those of the collective endevour.These

> conflicts of interest and aspirations between individuals and the

> collective endevour may be the main source of misunderstanding between

> Gambians generally including the association.

>

> Yes, there are two organisations in Oslo but as we were told the

> objectives are different. Is the other organisation only for mandinkas, I

> don`t think so eventhough I am not a member I believe any wollof, jola

> etc can be a member of that organisation. BTW some members of that

> socalled mandika group are also members of the Gambian Association and pay

> their subscriptions regurlarly, attend meetings and activities organise by

> the Association.

>

> There is a great deal of misunderstanding between Gambians and it is not

> unsual for members of any community to have some misunderstandings or

> disagreements over certain issues from time to time.Some Gambians have the

> impression or opinion that programs of the Gambian association are

> controlled and managed by a few individuals. Others are just plain

> jealous, while others see the Association as unfriendly and insensitive

> that favours certain inviduals and activities at the expence of others.

> The Gambian Association had been one of the most active immigrant

> organisations in Oslo (if not the only). The association achieve a lot

> since it was formed by a group of Gambian seamen in the late 60`s. However

> tribalism or should I call it urban and rural differences created an

> atmosphere that is not welcome by the majority of the Gambians out here.

> But the hope is that an open and honest communication will bring mutual

> understanding among us. To build a healthy Gambian community we need to

> talk and listen to each other.

>

> I have been the secretary of both the Gambian association and Islamic

> movement for many years but my observation within the Islamic movement

> lately is that only a few individuals who are contributing little to the

> welfare of the mosque (and with the help of rumourmongers) are

> exaggerating the extend of the problem. Yes there are problems but are all

> the problems tribalistic, No.

>

> Regards

> Ba-Musa



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 15:01:16 EST

From: BobbySil <

To:

Subject: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



List members,



I am really surprised that nobody is talking about the alleged sex scandal

involving President Clinton. Is this been avoided because it deals with sex

and generally in our Gambian culture, this topic is always pushed under the

rug, never to be discussed, or could it be the "Ramadan." Sorry, but I was

taught that these things can be discussed even in the Holy month. How can it

be avoided, its on TV 24/7, on front pages of every major news papers, and on

our very own internet. Oh, I know what, it's not a Gambian issue, i.e; its not

Pres. Jammeh allegedly cheating on the first lady. Hey, I'm trying to beat

around the bush until somebody wakes me up. Ok, I'm up , lets talk about it.

What do you think?



Should the Pres. be impeached if proven that he had sex with Monica Lewinsky

and lied to cover it up? Remember water gate! If we are to continue to live in

this global village, I think we have to be globally dimensioned. Please lets

start discussing these issues and continue with those concerning our beloved

Gambia if this is to be real "Bantaba."



IMHO, I do not care who the Pres. is making out with, so long as the alleged

infidelity is not impeding his job, and I do not see any evidence of that. As

Geraldo puts it, "the American people are not worried about Monica Lewinsky or

Paula Jones, all they worry about is the DOW JONES."



Finally, if I intrude on anybody's space for bringing up this so considered

"super-sensitive issue" in Gambian context, I am extremely sorry. To the rest

of you, keep the debate on.



Happy Eid







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 13:42:28 PST

From: "astrid christensen-tasong" <

To:

Subject: Re: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSE

Message-ID: <

>From

>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

> by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id MAA08696; Wed, 28 Jan 1998 12:01:59 -0800

>Received: from mxu2.u.washington.edu (mxu2.u.washington.edu

[140.142.32.9])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id MAA18584 for <

12:01:35 -0800

>Received: from imo27.mail.aol.com (imo27.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.155])

> by mxu2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with

ESMTP

> id MAA00519 for <

12:01:34 -0800

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 15:01:16 EST

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From: BobbySil <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSE

>Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

>Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>List members,

>

>I am really surprised that nobody is talking about the alleged sex

scandal

>involving President Clinton. Is this been avoided because it deals with

sex

>and generally in our Gambian culture, this topic is always pushed under

the

>rug, never to be discussed, or could it be the "Ramadan." Sorry, but I

was

>taught that these things can be discussed even in the Holy month. How

can it

>be avoided, its on TV 24/7, on front pages of every major news papers,

and on

>our very own internet. Oh, I know what, it's not a Gambian issue, i.e;

its not

>Pres. Jammeh allegedly cheating on the first lady. Hey, I'm trying to

beat

>around the bush until somebody wakes me up. Ok, I'm up , lets talk

about it.

>What do you think?

>

>Should the Pres. be impeached if proven that he had sex with Monica

Lewinsky

>and lied to cover it up? Remember water gate! If we are to continue to

live in

>this global village, I think we have to be globally dimensioned. Please

lets

>start discussing these issues and continue with those concerning our

beloved

>Gambia if this is to be real "Bantaba."

>

>IMHO, I do not care who the Pres. is making out with, so long as the

alleged

>infidelity is not impeding his job, and I do not see any evidence of

that. As

>Geraldo puts it, "the American people are not worried about Monica

Lewinsky or

>Paula Jones, all they worry about is the DOW JONES."

>

>Finally, if I intrude on anybody's space for bringing up this so

considered

>"super-sensitive issue" in Gambian context, I am extremely sorry. To

the rest

>of you, keep the debate on.

>

>Happy Eid

Hi Bobby,



I personally discuss this issue all day at work and at home. For that

reason, I'm glad that list members have been focusing on other issues.

My conclusion from the onset as The First Lady Hillary Rodham- Clinton

put it is; a vast right-wing conspiracy...which I simply call Republican

tactics.



President Clinton in my opinion is doing a fabulous job and as far as

the allegations are concerned, he is innocent till PROVEN guilty. I

also feel the media is totally out of control and are to blame in

sensationalizing this story.



regards,

Astrid



P.S. I didn't quite understand what you meant by "super sensitive"

issue in Gambian context. I'm curious!





Astrid Christensen-Tasong

email address: work:

home:





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 17:11:20 -0500 (EST)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSE (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

> IMHO, I do not care who the Pres. is making out with, so long as the

> alleged

infidelity is not impeding his job, and I do not see any evidence of that.



I totally agree. I don't see what one issue has to do with the other

unless of course it is affecting his ability to do his work. Him sleeping

with who ever is a marital problem and should be treated as such.

I think the media is really bored and need to find something else to talk

about..eg why the "first" world countries are dumping toxic wastes in the

"third" world. Maybe, just maybe, they can justify it.....yeah right!!

Basically, Bill and Hillary Clinton should be allowed to handle their

marital problems in private. Yes, they're public figures and as such,

have put themselves at the mercy of the public. But most importantly, they

are human beings no matter what, and should be allowed

their privacy when what they have to discuss has nothing to do with the

running of the US.

Ancha.











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 19:29:24 -0500 (EST)

From: Ebrima Sall <

To:

Subject: Re: WHY AINT THE ECONOMIC BAND PLAYING (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Hi Folks,

=09=09=09=09=09 =20

Here is something else. It is actually in two parts, one of which is a

reaction to the piece on Globalisation and Africa that I forwarded to you

yesterday, and the other is a comment on what someone said on the above

subject. I tried to get the original piece that the second comentator is

reacting to, but I couldn't get it. But, as you will see, the second bit

can stand on its own too, and is quite clear as it is. I think these two

pieces are also relevant to the dabate on Halifa's letter to the Secretary

of State.=20

=09=09 =20

My own view is that, as Halifa seems to suggest, it is high time we start

being more critical about some of the things that come to us from so many

different quarters, and start looking at the world from our own stand

point.=20

=09=09=09=09=09

We have a very basic problem, that of finding a way of

making life not only worth living for as many people as possible, but even

enjoyable!!! It is actually quite a shame that so many people in Africa

still have to experience 'hungry seasons', die of diseases that don't kill

anybody in, say, America or Sweden any more, or live in squalor.=20



We have seen enough of the private sector, and of the market to be able to

avoid all uncritical celebrations of either of them. Or of retrenchment

of public servants, etc. There was certainly a lot of dead wood in our civi=

l

service, but I don't see any good in the retrenchment of primary school

teachers at a time when there weren't enough of them....



If we look at the world around us, or look back into the past century

or so of world history, what we see is that whereever meaningful 'developme=

nt' has taken place, there was

a vision, carried by a strong desire to make life better and a commitment

to the countries and societies where it happened.=20

=09=09=09=09

Anyway, here are the two pieces that I think some of you might find interes=

ting...



Cheers again, and have a great Korite!



FIRST PIECE:

---------- Forwarded message ---------- Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 02:29:01

-0500 (EST) From:

Sall <



=09=09

(...) About the piece on Globalisation, I think it is important to place Af=

rica's underdevelopment in a global

political-economy or historical context. I think that any attempt to

understand Africa's problems outside of a global context is trying to

solve a puzzle with only a fraction of the pieces. The comentator does not =

seem to

address the problems to which he refers from a global institutional

perspective, although he acknowledges that the global IFI are major

players. In one place, he sounds like a neo-liberal. Maybe blaming the

victim--not that all are victims to the same degree/of the same type.



I think he is totalling off in his comparison of the current relationship

of IFI to Africa, as that to Japan and Germany after WWII. I know a

different kind of history maybe. US capitalist practice toward Japan was

kind and gentle--very much UNLIKE Western capitalist extraction and

domination in Africa beginning with the TransAtlantic slave trade. And

didn't the US create the Marshall Plann for the sole purpose of rebuilding

Europe's economies (including that of Germany) of course part of the

reason was so that the US would have trade partners. And the Marshall

Plan was grants (mostly I think) not loans. That makes a substantial

difference. IFIs have treated Japan and Germany very differently for the

way they have treated AFrica...

=09=09=09=09=09=09=09



SECOND PIECE

> Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 11:52:06 -0500 (EST)

> From: Richard Nyirongo <

> To: Lisa Aubrey <

> Subject: Re: WHY AINT THE ECONOMIC BAND PLAYING (fwd)

>=20

> Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 15:21:45 +0100

> From: Thandika Mkandawire <

> To:

> Subject: Re: WHY AINT THE ECONOMIC BAND PLAYING

> Woods Institutions at times sound as if they have the solution, in their

> moments of candour, they are as puzzled as everyone else with the failure=

of

> the nostrums in Africa. Why haven't savings gone up with interest rates, =

why

> is the private sector not investing given the putatitely more favourable

> environment? why has the export sector not picked up following devaluatio=

n?

> The problem lies largely in the wholesale jettisoning of the core content=

of

> "development economics" with its awareness of structural rigidities,

> information asymmetries, market failure, externalities etc. and its

> replacement by a policy-framework based on neo-classical axioms of the

> textbook type. It is interesting to note that most of the Asian countrie=

s

> currently experiencing the financial melt-down were touted as "miracles" =

who

> respected the kind of "fundamentals" we are being told to respect.

> You are right in suggesting that we ought to rely on our own knowledge on

> how our economy is constructed, how key actors respond to particular

> incentives etc.. Our reliance on peripatetic advisors who have left ruins

> all over the world but remain unaccountable to anyone is the cause of a l=

ot

> of our suffering. The blame ultimately falls on us for lack of

> self-confidence and and for our naivet=E9 and belief that people who have

> spent a day in Malawi are somehow "experts" .

>=20

------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 21:35:25 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Eid day???

Message-ID: <

Can someone tell us when Eid day is? Can Drammeh Kunda in the Middle East tell

us the situation in their part of the world? I hope ya all had

nice Ramadan.



Jaiteh Kunda Nkoo



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 20:25:43 -0600

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: "Gambia-l" <

Subject: Fw: M$ Monitor: Contact DOJ

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

----------

> From: Audrie Krause <

> To:

> Subject: M$ Monitor: Contact DOJ

> Date: Wednesday, January 28, 1998 2:17 AM

>

> The Micro$oft Monitor

>

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$



> Published by NetAction Issue No. 22 January 28,

1998

> Repost where appropriate. Copyright and subscription info at end of

message.

> In This Issue:

> One Small Victory Over Microsoft

> Campus Technology Takeover Still On Hold

> About the Micro$oft Monitor

>

$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$



>

> One Small Victory Over Microsoft

> Advocates for open technology standards won a minor victory this past

> week with Microsoft's agreement to honor the initial court order

> pursued by the Department of Justice. That initial court order

> prohibits Microsoft from forcing computer makers to give Internet

> Explorer automatic placement on every Windows desktop as a condition

> for purchasing Windows itself.

> Combined with Netscape's announcement that it will be giving Navigator

> away free just like Explorer, there is now a glimmer of hope that

> Microsoft's Internet juggernaut will be successfully challenged.

>

> Send E-mail to: <

For more information, contact Nathan Newman, at: nathan@netaction.org

> Keep in mind that this victory should be acknowledged for the rather

> step forward that it is, since the agreement addresses the rather

> coercive tactics used by Microsoft. The Department of Justice has

> not yet fully addressed the monopolistic advantages Microsoft has that

> makes coercive agreements a sideshow to the real economic power it has

> within computing.

>

> The fact that Microsoft has chosen to give Explorer away has always

> marked the fact that this is not a traditional battle for "market

> share" between competing products, but rather a battle for

> technological and economic control of far more than just browser

> software.

>

> NetAction has maintained that Microsoft should be barred from giving

> away its software as a prima facie act of monopolistic dumping.

>

> On one hand, if Microsoft is serious that it's only concern is with

> "integrating" Explorer into Windows 98, its history of free browser

> software giveaways up to this point must be treated as predatory pricing

> aimed at enhancing the value of its existing operating system

> monopoly. The very fact that Microsoft is integrating Explorer into

> Windows should be a basis not only for exploring monopolistic

> practices in the marketing of browser software, but in the sales and

> building of Microsoft's core operating system itself. By integrating

> various kinds of software into its operating system, Microsoft has

> liquidated whole areas of software competition while increasing the

> Windows "tax" it collects on nearly every personal computer sold. The

> absorption of Explorer into Windows would make its giveaway of "free"

> Explorer software expensive for consumers over the long term if

> history is a guide.

>

> The Department of Justice is emphasizing the monopoly aspects of

> Microsoft's marketing of Internet Explorer, but the proposed

> integration with Windows 98 should be cause to reopen the broader

> issue of Microsoft's monopoly of the whole desktop operating

> environment. NetAction has called on the DOJ to push for Microsoft to

> spin off its operating system as a separate company from its

> applications and Internet divisions.

>

> At its heart, however, the controversy over browser software is about

> the most fundamental power issues of the information age -- who will

> control the technical standards that underlie the Internet and who will

> control Internet commerce for the new century.

>

> Microsoft's approach to giving browsers away is about controlling

> Internet standards embedded in the browser not in order to win shares

> in that "product" market but to sell to a whole slew of other market

> areas through the raw exercise of the control of technical standards,

> rather than through competition in those areas.

>

> Dumping browsers on the market for free is not about gaining "market

> share" in any traditional sense, but about controlling those standards

> and the billions of dollars that will flow to the company that

> controls them. If the dominant Internet browser is designed not to

> "read" a certain kind of information -- a kind of graphics, software

> effect, etc. -- then web page designers will be loathe to use that kind

> of information or technology, while they will have to support software

> standards that are compatible with the dominant browser. And if you

> are a software company like Microsoft selling web servers and web design

> software, and are also involved in an array of Internet commerce, you

> overriding interest in controlling those Web standards.

>

> The Department of Justice has to move beyond its particularistic

> focus on browser software to vigorously support the principle of open

> technical standards controlled by no single company. Without the

> possibility of developing proprietary standards, Microsoft will have

> to compete based on innovation rather than raw economic power.

>

> NetAction urges you to email the Department of Justice and ask them to

> support the following principles:

>

> 1. Divestiture: At a minimum, Microsoft's Windows operating system

> monopoly should be split off into a separate company from the

> application and Internet divisions. This would end the inherent

> opportunities for abuse of one company competing in application

> markets while controlling the "field" of competition as well. It may

> also prove necessary to separate Microsoft's application and Internet

> divisions.

>

> 2. Restrain Predation: Stop Microsoft from giving away browser

> products. Since $0.00 is below any measure of cost, it meets the

> traditional test for predatory pricing (sustaining below cost pricing

> with monopoly profits in order to drive out competition and then raise

> price).

>

> 3. Licensing: Microsoft should be forced to discontinue any

> licensing practices (NT, database server, etc.) that restrict customer

> dealings with competitors or require customer use of Microsoft products.

> Exclusive dealing and tying the purchase of one product to purchase of

> another should be unlawful for this monopolist where linked to the

> operating system.

>

> 4. Open Standards: The government should more vigorously support open

> standards processes and endeavor to defend open standards developed

> through industry standards processes from anticompetitive abuse by

> Microsoft.

>

> 5. Consumer Involvement: The government must establish processes to

> ensure participation by Internet users in public policy decisions

> effecting consumer use of the Internet, including appropriate

> mechanisms for addressing complaints about product marketing and the

> quality and reliability of Internet services.

>

> Campus Technology Takeover Still On Hold

>

> NetAction has other progress to report in the fight for open computing

> standards. Working with faculty, students and staff throughout the

> state of California, NetAction has helped to rally opposition to

> a technology deal that would give a for-profit corporation owned by

> Microsoft, GTE, Hughes and Fujitsu monopoly control of technology at

> the 360,000 student California State University (CSU) system.

>

> After NetAction Program Director Nathan Newman and other CETI

> opponents testified at a January 6 hearing of the state Legislature,

> support for the CETI initiative was obviously shaken among legislators.

> In a public letter to the CSU administration, California Assembly

Members

> Jim Cuneen and Debra Bowen called on CSU officials to radically revise

their

> technology plans for the university. As the San Francisco Chronicle

> reported on January 22, the legislators wrote, "As proposed, CETI may

lock

> the state into technological solutions that are likely to become obsolete



> before the term of the agreement runs out. We want to encourage CSU to

move

> away from a process that effectively awards exclusive rights to any

> company.''

>

> Similarly, California Senate Majority Whip Leroy Greene wrote a letter to

> CSU campus newspaper editors raising serious concerns about the CETI

> proposal. He specifically cited testimony by NetAction's Nathan Newman

> that, "Given the size and importance of the California State

> University system, CETI's monopoly nature will give Microsoft a

> massive strategic advantage in its ongoing effort to monopolize global

> software and Internet standards." Senator Greene further noted that

> the Legislative Counsel's analysis had highlighted four ways in which

> CETI violates the state Constitution.

>

> A second round of hearings on CETI is planned for the end of

> February, and NetAction will continue to mobilize public pressure to

> assure that California's universities remain a place of innovation and

open

> standards, not a private training ground for Microsoft technology.

>

To subscribe to The Micro$oft Monitor, write to: majordomo@netaction.org

> For more information about contributing to NetAction, or sponsoring the

NetAction * 601 Van Ness Ave., No. 631 * San Francisco, CA 94102

To subscribe to NetAction Notes, send a message to: majordomo@netaction.org

> Africa: Policy Outlook 1998

> Date distributed (ymd): 980128

>

> Africa Policy Outlook 1998

>

> As Africa moves into 1998, observers on the continent as well

> as outside are divided on whether to emphasize new hopes or

> the persistence of old problems. There is evidence to support

> each view. The continent's economic growth is stronger than

> at any time since the early 1970s. But Africa still accounts

> for a small fraction of world trade and investment, and

> macroeconomic growth is accompanied by stagnant or declining

> living conditions for the majority of Africans.

>

> Last year saw the removal of one of the continent's

> longest-surviving dictators, Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire (now

> the Democratic Republic of Congo). But the prospects for the

> new Congo government are uncertain. Conflict continues in

> eastern Congo and in the adjacent Great Lakes countries of

> Rwanda and Burundi, and in many other countries as well. The

> demand for democracy continues to grow, with an increasing

> number of groups engaged in different aspects of that

> struggle. But momentum is hobbled by ambiguous results,

> disillusionment, and quarrels among elites--a pattern that is

> unlikely to change decisively in 1998.

>

> Neither "Afro-pessimism" nor "Afro-optimism" captures what is

> really a very mixed picture. The situation is different from

> country to country, sector to sector, observer to observer.

> Yet there can be no doubt that Africa is taking its own

> initiatives to address the problems of the "second

> independence" era. These range from grassroots efforts at

> survival to regional initiatives for cooperation among both

> governments and institutions of civil society.

>

> Economic Progress and Setbacks

>

> Africa's growth rate in 1996 exceeded 5%. Although the rate

> was expected to drop back to 3.4% for 1997, some estimates

> project up to 4.7% growth for 1998. These results are higher

> than the 2% growth of the early 1990s. However, they are

> still insufficient to reduce the highest average poverty rates

> in the world. Food security in several African regions in

> 1998 is expected to be threatened further by El Nino's effects

> on the weather.

>

> A recent report from the International Labor Organization

> estimates that in Sub-Saharan Africa, the proportion of the

> population living in poverty will increase to over 50% by the

> year 2000. Unemployment in Africa's large cities is more than

> 20% and is expected to approach 30% by the end of the decade.

> Critics of the structural adjustment packages of the last

> decade--and even many analysts within the international

> financial institutions--stress that African countries are

> unlikely to break out of this trap without massive investment

> in education, health and public infrastructure. Doing so will

> require mobilization of domestic resources and private foreign

> investment. It will also require steps to reverse the

> downward trend in international aid and to address the

> continent's crushing debt burden.

>

> The World Bank/International Monetary Fund initiative for

> highly indebted poor countries resulted in approval of

> substantial debt relief packages for Uganda and Burkina Faso

> in 1997, with Mozambique and Cote d'Ivoire in line for 1998.

> But the size and pace of the relief still falls short of what

> is needed. The continent's annual debt service payments are

> predicted to rise from $30 billion in 1996 to $33 billion in

> 1998, a figure equivalent to 24% of total exports. African

> and international NGOs and churches will continue to work for

> greater debt reductions in 1998.

>

> Ongoing Conflicts

>

> Fighting continues in Sudan, Algeria, and the Great Lakes

> region, with little prospect of resolution during the year.

> These wars have caused casualties in large numbers and have

> had crippling economic effects. More limited conflicts

> afflict other countries, including Uganda and Senegal. Peace

> agreements being implemented in Angola, Sierra Leone, and the

> Central African Republic are fragile and incomplete. The

> military victory of Sassou-Nguesso in the civil war in Congo

> (Brazzaville) last year brought a new government to power.

> Sassou-Nguesso has promised a transition to civilian rule, but

> so far the stability of his government is based on military

> victory, not legitimacy.

>

> In Burundi, neither sanctions by regional states nor attempts

> at mediation have diminished the conflict between the

> Tutsi-dominated military regime and Hutu rebel forces.

> Regional observers also see increasing signs of coordination

> among extremist Hutu forces and their allies in attacks in

> Burundi, Rwanda and eastern Congo. These forces were

> responsible for the genocide against Tutsis and moderate Hutus

> in Rwanda in 1994 and they still openly advocate the

> extermination of the remaining Tutsis. Their resurgence has

> also led to increasing abuses against civilians in the

> counterinsurgency campaigns by Rwanda and Congo (Kinshasa).

>

> In Sudan, opponents of the fundamentalist military regime have

> seen their military prospects improve. But there is little

> hope of peace any time soon. In Algeria the death toll from

> massacres continues to mount. Extremist guerrillas, who

> previously targeted mainly government supporters, educated

> women and intellectuals, are increasingly going after

> ordinary villagers as well. The military regime's primary

> response is repression, which is often indiscriminate and

> which has been unsuccessful in curbing the violence. The

> international community is growing more concerned but the

> response in 1998 is likely be limited to calls for

> investigations.

>

> Among campaigners for democracy on the continent, Nigeria will

> remain the major focus this year. The military regime of

> General Sani Abacha has promised to return the country to

> civilian rule by October, but has stepped up repressive

> measures against its opponents. Almost no one except the

> regime's own supporters gives credence to Abacha's promise,

> but there is debate about what measures can be taken to put

> pressure on the regime.

>

> In various other African countries, there is a persistent gap

> between governments' public commitment to democracy and a

> reality which falls far short of that ideal. To cite only a

> few examples, ruling governments in Kenya, Zambia and Ethiopia

> can all claim mandates from recent elections, in 1997, 1996

> and 1995 respectively, as can Cote d'Ivoire from 1995/96. But

> in each case critics cite major flaws in the electoral process

> and repression of the opposition.

>

> In "no-party" Uganda and one-party Eritrea, critics deplore

> the absence of competitive national elections. But supporters

> of those governments point to development initiatives under

> way and to opportunities for popular participation and debate

> on public issues that exceed those in many countries that have

> held elections.

>

> There is particular uncertainty about the extent to which

> criticism should be leveled against the new governments of

> Rwanda and Congo (Kinshasa). Some see Kagame in Rwanda and

> Kabila in Congo (Kinshasa) as part of a self-reliant new

> generation of African leaders who can move their countries

> forward, despite their emphasis on stability rather than

> democratic rights. Some contend that under the circumstances,

> democracy is a luxury that must be put off for later. At the

> other extreme, some critics say these new leaders are just as

> bad as their predecessors (the genocidal former Rwandan

> government and the Mobutu dictatorship). The South African

> government, among others, has emphasized the potential for

> cooperation with the new governments, and the fact that they

> do face real security threats. But many observers stress the

> danger of ignoring human rights abuses and delays in

> democratization. It will continue to be difficult for

> nongovernmental organizations as well as governments to shape

> policies that promote constructive engagement and

> reconstruction without providing support for authoritarian

> government actions.

>

> U.S. Policy Questions

>

> Attention to African issues by U.S. officials, never great,

> may be on a modest upswing. First Lady Hillary Clinton

> visited Africa in March 1997, and Secretary of State Madeleine

> Albright went in December; both President Clinton and

> Vice-President Gore are expected to make Africa trips this

> year. Secretary Albright has named the Africa Growth and

> Opportunity Act as one of the Administration's top four

> foreign policy issues in 1998. In the larger picture, though,

> Africa is still very low on the agenda in U.S. foreign policy

> circles. In its Winter 1997 issue, for example, the

> influential Foreign Policy journal graded the President with

> three analysts from Europe, two from Asia, and one each from

> Latin America, the Middle East and Russia but none from

> Africa. And Africa rated less than a sentence in the

> President's State of the Union address on January 27.

>

> Among the key unanswered questions about U.S. Africa policy in

> 1998:

>

> * Will the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, and similar

> initiatives to promote U.S. trade and investment, be balanced

> by attention to African development priorities that include

> equity and sustainability?

>

> * Will verbal support for African self-reliance and

> reconstruction be matched by a willingness to invest increased

> U.S. resources through multilateral institutions, African

> governments and civil society, as well as the private sector?

>

> * What will the U.S. government do to support the struggle

> for democracy in Nigeria and around the continent, while

> avoiding the "one-size-fits-all" approach on the one hand and

> opportunistic excuses for human rights violations on the

> other?

>

>

> Suggest a Book about Africa for President Clinton

> (and other US officials)

>

> Suppose you were asked to suggest a book for President

> Clinton's airplane reading on his announced trip to South

> Africa and several other African countries in March (see

>

> the trip). What would you suggest? Let us know at

>

> with your one- or two-sentence comment on the book, on our web

> site (

>

> We'll also pass the accumulated suggestions on to the White

> House before the trip. Of course, we can't guarantee the

> President will take the suggestion! But we think your

> considered recommendations will also be useful for other

> officials and for visitors to our web site, where it will be

> possible to order those among the suggested books that are in

> stock at the on-line bookstore amazon.com.

>

> Please suggest books in print that are available to the US

> public -- or if you do suggest an out-of-print classic or

> another hard-to-find book, please give details on how someone

> can get a copy. Only one suggestion per person, please.

>

> APIC's Senior Research Fellow William Minter starts out by

> suggesting a new book out just this month:

>

>

> Karl Maier, Into the House of the Ancestors: Inside the New

> Africa (New York: John Wiley & Sons, January 1998). 278 pages.

> ISBN: 047113547X (if you order from amazon.com through the

> ISBN link in this document on our web site --

>

> discount and APIC gets a 15% referral fee from Amazon).

>

> Exceptional among books by Western journalists, this readable

> report finds inspiration in and presents the voices of

> ordinary Africans who are drawing on their heritage and

> building the future around the continent. Without avoiding

> the horrors and problems--from genocide in Rwanda to child

> soldiers to AIDS--Maier stresses the initiative and

> determination of rarely acknowledged individuals finding the

> way ahead one step at a time.

>

> For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,

Hi Folks,



First of all, I apologise for the long silence. I traveled out of the

country, came back, and traveled again, this time to Gambia and Senegal, and stayed away for a month or so. And

in my absence, my mail box got full and, since I was not around, I could

not respond to the warning signals in time. So, my e-mail account got

closed for a couple of weeks, and I fell off the Bantaba. But, as you see,

I am back, and very happy to be on the Bantaba again.



While in Gambia, I went to see the authorities at the University Extension

Programme. Two of the issues we discussed were the following:



i) The idea of a book collection & donation campaign for the University,

College and National Libraries, that was discussed on this Bantaba a few

months ago. The person I spoke to acknowledged the importance of books to

all universities. Infact, he said documentation is probably one of

the most important problems that they are confronted with. Teachers

are obliged to provide their own course/reading material for the

students. Those coming from Saint Mary's University xerox

important journal articles, etc and take them along to The Gambia when

going to teach courses. However, he said they are also confronted with a

space problem. They have no place called a library exclusively belonging

to the UEP. What they have is some space at the Library of the MDI where

to keep books on reserve for the UEP students. While this is very helpful

to he UEP, it is not quite enough for a University library. An additional

difficulty in handling donated books would be the handling and other

logistical issues that may arise, at a time when they are still a small

team, with a staff of just a few people. The UEP, as we all know, is a

provisional arrangement, an experiment that is extremely promising, but it

is still a provisional arrangement. Some of the tasks that need to be

carried out will be carried out by the University of Gambia, when the UEP

is phased into it.



ii) The second issue is, precisely, staffing, particularly teaching

staff. The UEP is interested in getting more Gambian teachers/lecturers. Right now

they have three Gambians among the faculty. A fourth one has been (or is

about to be recruited). All faculty are faculty of the University of

Saint-Mary's, Halifax. Gambian teachers are also normally recruited as

Adjunct Professors of Saint-Mary's. Normally, courses are taught one at a

time. Therefore, Gambian teachers need not be unemployed to teach there:

they can arrange to be on leave for one month or so and use that time to

teach at the UEP. Those who are interested in a teaching position at the

UEP can therefore send their CVs to the following address:



University Extension Programme

P.O. Box 133

Banjul.

Phone: 220-37 42 54

Fax: 220-37 42 56

E-mail:





On the issue of giving books, I have also discussed with the Director of

Publications of CODESRIA, in Dakar. As part of its policy of supporting

African Universities, CODESRIA is willing to give some of the books it has

published, as well as past issues of its journals. All that the UEP needs

to do is to send some one to go to Dakar to collect them. CODESRIA is also

willing to henceforth send one copy of every issue of each one of its

journals (Africa Development, Afrika Zamani (a journal of history), the African

Sociological Review, The African Journal of International Relations, and

CODESRIA Bulletin) to the UEP library, and copies of all new books and

working papers, as it does with other universities.

I have informed the UEP official I met.



I think we should continue the conversation with the UEP officials, and

with the authorities of the other institutions to see how/if we can help.

This, I guess, is something the Education Committee can coordinate.



I am also copying this message to the UEP, for information, with the hope

that if there are inaccuracies in what I have written,they will correct

them. They may also want to clarify certain issues or add a few more to

those raised above.



With all best wishes !



Ebrima Sall

CODESRIA & Yale.





Bobby, I don't think people are refraining from discussing the scandal in D.C

rather I suspect everybody is busy getting ready for ramadan or waiting to see

how this thing unfolds. A word to the wise, for the pres. to be impeached, it

requires that he be found guilty of using the office of the presidency

illegally. The mere allegation of a sexual act does not constitude an

impaechable offense, rather if he's found to have suborne perjury he could be

in trouble. Even here, problem arises because it becomes a he say, she say

senario. Perhaps we should wait and see where the chips fall before delving

into it with vigor.

Thanks

Daddy Sang



About four hours ago, I spoke to a relative in Senegal, who happens to be

an Imam, and he told me that a Declaration has been issued, saying that Eid day is

Friday.



Ebrima.



On Wed, 28 Jan 1998, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:



> Can someone tell us when Eid day is? Can Drammeh Kunda in the Middle East tell

> us the situation in their part of the world? I hope ya all had

> nice Ramadan.

>

> Jaiteh Kunda Nkoo

>



Ebrima Sall

SANG1220 wrote:

>

> A word to the wise, for the pres. to be impeached, it

> requires that he be found guilty of using the office of the presidency

> illegally.





To be impeached is not the same thing as removal from office. The term

simply means charging the president with wrongdoing. No US president has

ever been removed from office as a result of the process. Only Andrew

Johnson (from Tennessee) was impeached by the House but he remained in

office since his detractors were one vote short of the necessary

two-thirds of the Senate required to convict him.



KEY STAGES IN THE PROCESS

Step One: House Judiciary Committee conducts investigations and/or

hearings and makes a recommendation to the full House of

Representatives.

(Nixon balked after the HJC recommended impeachment.)



Step Two: If impeachment is recommended, the full House votes on the

matter. A majority is required to IMPEACH the President.



Step Three: The Senate tries the president, with the Chief Justice

presiding. Two-thirds of the body must vote for conviction for the

president to be removed.



In this intensely partisan climate and system, who expects Clinton to be

impeached, convicted, and removed from office? NOT ME!!



Amadou



Mr.Jaiteh,

I am terribly sorry about the late response.I was too busy

with this Koriteh related affairs that I didn't have time to check my

mails.But I am sure you now know that the koriteh in the middle East is

today, Thursday whilst, as Mr.Sall has said,gambia and Senegal would have

theirs on Friday.So,now that the Ramadan is over, those who have been

stealing water (I am not going to name names here;pretty obvious,isnt it?)

have now been shamed.



So,a very enjoyable Koriteh to everyone,and that includes those who have

been pressurising their doctors to tell them that they are not fit to keep

fast! What a shame! It was just thirty days.





Regards Basssss!

>Can someone tell us when Eid day is? Can Drammeh Kunda in the Middle East

tell

>us the situation in their part of the world? I hope ya all had

>nice Ramadan.

>

>Jaiteh Kunda Nkoo

>





Eid Mubarak in advance to everyone and may God accept our prayersand forgive us all our sins done by mistake or ignorantly.Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 20:51:11 +0200From: "lamin" < wintersu@dlc.fi To: "Gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UnsubscribeMessage-ID: < 199801271852.UAA29521@elf.dlc.fi MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitList Managers,I would appreciate if you could temporary unsubseribe me until furthernotice.With kind regardsLamin Jammeh------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 20:26:10 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19980127192710.AAA62452@nijii>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,Hamadi Banna has been added to the Bantaba. Welcome on board Hamadi,you can send a brief introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu. Eid Mubarak in advance!Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 13:31:35 PSTFrom: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: sutura and other wolof wordsMessage-ID: < 19980127213137.28516.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainhi malanding, heidi, and bantabaa-nkool0,i cannot but help but join in this discussion. i knowsome of my fellow l-ers will be mad at me for not talking tothem for so long nad suddenky, out of the blue, heidi drawsme. she has this magic wand.......uuuhhh huuuuhhhh ... anyway,i think you all got it pretty much covered and i had toread through to find anything i could elaborate on. you areamazing heidi....this could become a hobby of mine..*********************maalang said....>I think I can safely say that "sutura" in>mandingka is "suturo". as in "Mo nyang ta suturo sotolaleh". perhapsvery much teh same as "sutura" in wollof.> Please don't ask me who gets it from who?>Malanding Jaiteh>****************************i hope nobody asks, and i wish somebody knows. to me however,this serves to strenghten the fact that we might all have incommon, more; much more, than we think or belief. much of themandinka language has an o' at the end of most words dependingon tense and usage.**************************>> Hello,>> I am wondering if anybody can help translating or explaining some,for me, "difficult" >> Wolof words, namely sutura, teranga and ruus. (Dothey have Mandinka >> counterparts?).......>>>> In another context a woman praised living in Bakau and said "Bakau>> moi suma sutura" (Bakau is my "sutura")>> Can somebody explain a bit more what this implies?*****************my take on this.....this woman could have been saying thatbakau is good to her. she could be getting a lot from Bakauthat she would not expect to get anywhere else. thus bakaubeing her "sutura". out of bakau, she could be "sutura"-less.it would have helped if she had said why it is hersutura.........moving on******************************>> And somebody who "nyaka faida" or "nyaka joom" are respectless ...**********************************heidy,these two words (or phrases as you used them) as quitediffirent and distinct from each other as i know them.sometimes, i am amazed at how much you know, and then i ampinched at some of your classic mistakes. but then i realizethat you were not born and raised in the Gambia to realizethe real meaning and context or connotations of some sayings,words, etc......i was raised on "faida" and "jom". ofcourse,among a lot of other things, incliding "maalo" (rice). "faida"is a sense of direction and purpose than one has; "one's ownmind", if you will. one who has this 'faida" doesn't letanybody, at anytime, do anything to them, or make them doanything. to ignore the unimportant stuff and to ploughthrough distractions is some faida. one who might be bent oneway, but not another like a "basang" -as my mum says- andnot like a "malaan"."jom" is (to me), a sense of pride. not to let downyourself or your people. jom is a sense of right and wrong.a sense of shame. this is one of the things that i miss aboutmy homeland. i see and experience things here that areabominable. "jom" and "faida" are stuff that that are lackingin animals...beasts. thus to be "faida"-less and "jom"-less isto be purposeless and shameless, like a goat, dog, cow, etc.ofcourse, these are all relative. who determines what a shameor purpose is???????....************************>> I hope some of you will have time to share your thoughts on the>> subject, in spite of the busy time schedules everybody seems tohave.>>>> Thanks.>>>> Heidi Skramstad**********************************i would really have liked to delve more into this, but asyou know, i am scared to look at the clock now. i am justgonna get up and go to class for another two and a halfhours. maybe we will talk more about this later privately.....NJAGA JAGNE.......A BIG SMILE TO THEBANTABA.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 16:41:12 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: An alternative strategy for macro-economic development (A vision without a realistic foundation is a castle built in thin air)Message-ID: < 199801272141.QAA15719@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textOnce again I will thank the PDOIS team for sending this article togambia-l. It certainly shows partisan politics is still alive and wellthe "old Gambia way"!I want experts(economists) to clarify a few things for me before I canmake meaningful contribution?Mr Sallah mentioned of growing government borrowing despite the factthat we are spending over 40% of our GDP on debt servicing. What isthe implication of this growing debt on the value and stability of theDalasi? Is there any real danger of the Dalasi loosing value like theRuppiah of Indonesia(one of hte former Tigers/***** cats?).What is the danger of borrowing to finance infrastructural development?Afterall thats what every country does!know that we need schools, roads, ports, hospitals and bridges do we leaveleave them until we can afford it (a strategy used by hte formergovernment i suppose)? What would that mean for the country as opposed toincurring the loans?Perhaps another area to save although not directly mentioned by MrSallah is the Army and the Presidency. I happen to watch a video recordingof the Jammeh inauguration and the '97 Independence celebration. Itbeats me how much we are spending on the Army, the Guards and all thearmour cars and escorts.Malanding------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 17:10:12 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: sutura and other wolof wordsMessage-ID: < 199801272210.RAA06807@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textNjaga,I am learning alot. Heidi just learnt from my wife a better bi-lingualthan I that Teranga is Buu-nyaa and the closest english word to "sutura"is PRIVACY. Hope it helps.malanding------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 19:29:43 ESTFrom: SANG1220 < SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IgnoranceMessage-ID: < acaa8532.34ce7bf8@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitAncha, that was indeed insigthful, I suspect the author is just a laddy whohave not been in the real world, thus his attitude. Tania, said it best, whitemen admire black women from afar but are either scared to talk to them orworry what their friends think about them if they venture in "unchaired"territory.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 21:47:05 ESTFrom: ELLA23K < ELLA23K@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: [Fwd: Fwd: Is This Ignorance Or What!!!] (fwd)Message-ID: < d6557b33.34ce9c00@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHi Ancha,you have put it to the fool quite nicely and if he( or maybe he is an it)should read it will try to educate himself on the issue, but i doubt it. Youkit fascinates them that we do not show how beautiful we are by wearing thosetrashy looking clothes and going aboutusing the foulest language-instead wecarry ourselves maturely and very diplomatically. We are well educated andhave a lot of common sense which is not so common among his type. He shouldtalk to the few American peace corps that have been to Africa and they mightshare with him the rich beauty and love black women in general have.Anyway let the fool speack and the wise give no answer. We are more maturedthan that and he has had enough attention to his ignorance.Once again thanks for the enlightenment and good luckCecilia.------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 23:54:39 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fw: Watch Out: Globalisation is Re-drawing Africa's Borders (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.980127233707.13354A-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks, On Njaaraama!Back on line, and happy to be on the Bantaba again-thanks to Momodou.I will tell you the story...Meanwhile, here is something you might be interested in reading. Rather pessimistic, which is the problem I havewith it (I am an incurable, 'Afro-optimist'!!!);but, all the same, interesting andthought-provoking.Back soon, with more stuff.Enjoy the Korite and Ndewennatti!Ebrima.---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 14:14:31 +0100From: Thandika Mkandawire < i31776@inet.uni-c.dk To: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu Subject: Fw: Watch Out: Globalisation is Re-drawing Africa's Borders>Watch Out: Globalisation is Re-drawing Africa's Borders>January 27, 1998>Felix 'Machi Njoku, PANA Correspondent>DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - In 1885, European powers assembled in the Germancity of Berlin to carve out chunks of African>territories for themselves.>As this century turns the corner, a repeat has been set in motion thoughnot in the manner of another daggers-drawn scramble>for a continent some prefer to call the last frontier.>This time, there are no gun powder and rum, no bibles and preachers. Inshort, in the place of a civilising agent, you have a>vague phenomenon called globalisation , let loose on poor countries even asits minders try to get a true picture of the monster>they created.>The Leviathan seems to have seized the global village and taken itsinhabitants hostage. Henceforth, the law of the jungle reigns>supreme and only the strong can escape from its clutches.>The world has learnt as much following ongoing turbulence in the worldEconomy.>This has so rattled the famed Asian Tigers of late that African countrieswho were told to copy the Asiatics have almost given>up. The brief artificial Afro-Optimism of the last couple of years is againgiving way to darker pessimism, most manifest in>speeches made by some African leaders at the beginning of the year.>For instance, in early January, Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings predicteda tough economic year for his country, exhorting his>people to work extra-hard to counter external forces which threaten thecountry's development.>We cannot yet be sure of the extent to which this (gobalisation) willaffect the inflow of foreign investment into our economy, or>the degree to which the negative aspects of an increasingly troubled worldeconomy will impact on us, he said.>Never mind that the west African country is host to one of the world'slargest gold reserves or that Ashanti Goldfields Company>is quoted on the London and New York stock markets. Besides, Accra hasimplemented all the economic and democratic>reforms in the books that made it the darling of the multilateral financeinstitutions.>Beyond and above this, serious development economists are not sure if anyAfrican country will go into the next millennium with>the slightest hope of a bright prospect for the future.>The political, economic and social instability in almost all Africancountries south of the Sahara at this point in time seems to>support this theory.>If recent pictures of street battles between soldiers and ordinary folk inZimbabwe over the price on basic commodities do not>tell the story, then what would? Is it the sorry sight of kid-soldiers inbathroom slippers totting AK-47 rifles in central Africa or>the gory sight of slit throats in the back streets of Algiers.>In today's Africa, it appears acceptable that any thug can mortgage hiscountry's meagre resources for arms and use them to>dislodge an elected government from power in the name of the free market.>The prospects are frightening and at the same time incomprehensible, saysAchille Mbembe, Executive Secretary of the>Dakar-based Council for the Development of Social Science Research.>How are we to characterise these African times we are living in? Mbembeasked in a lecture on New Economic Frontiers in>Africa he gave at the UN African Institute For Economic Development andPlanning, also based in the Senegalese capital.>The continent is moving in multiple directions simultaneously and atvarying speeds and levels that defy characterisation, noted>Mbembe, a Cameroonian history professor.>He said the colonial period was easy to characterise since everyone knewwhat the problem was. After that period, things>began to look bad. They became murky in the 1980s and even murkier in the1990s, as the twin effects of political>democratisation and economic liberalisation began to bite harder. Now it isa dare devil situation.>The conditions imposed on African countries today are more or less similarto conditions imposed on Germany and Japan after>World War II, Mbembe said.>Given this scenario one begins to wonder if liberalisation was not supposedto open up the economy, spread wealth across the>broad spectrum of society. Was it not supposed to improve the peoplesstandard of living in an all inclusive political process>where the people themselves decided who should rule them?.>These have hardly been the case. Privatisation has become a synonym forcorporate greed, while elections are easily>programmed to determine the winner.>At the same time, aid promised to countries implementing political andeconomic liberalisation have failed to materialise. Debts>are not being cancelled even in cases where it is obvious that the debtorcountries can't pay up.>Foreign Private investment, the prime mover of globalisation continues toskip Africa as if parts of the continent were leprous.>Where they show up, it is to hastily dip up underground minerals which arespirited away to the metropolis leaving the countries>much worse than they were before.>The Archbishop of Canterbury, George Carey, had cause to question themorality of rich countries on some of these issues>during a recent visit to Ethiopia, when he reportedly urged Western nationsand the multilateral finance institutions to cancel>Africa's 235 billion dollars debt.>In an emotional speech entitled Chains Around Africa: Crisis or Hope forthe New Millennium , he told the diplomatic>community in Addis Ababa last week the debt burden could only be likened toa new form of slavery. Western nations, he said,>had the moral obligation to solve this crisis induced by the huge debtbecause of their colonial legacy which create many>problems that did not previously exist.>He noted that 40 million dollars were being drained from African everydayin debt servicing alone, pointing out that for every>one dollar given in aid, three dollars are returned in debt service. Theextent to which the chains of indebtedness was>contributing to the overall problems of Africa and the sufferings of herpeople simply cannot be overestimated, he added.>Analysts are not sure if such calls really make any impact, consideringthat Pope John Paul II made a similar call some years>back. Morality and economics do not rob, they argue. Rather, what seems toscare the movers of the free market, especially>the Bretton Woods circles, is the global impact of resistance againstadjustment measures as was the case recently in>Zimbabwe.>Some people feel that fear of this imminent time bomb prompted thereform-minded president of the World Bank, James>Wolfensohn, to initiate his rather belated damage control operation for ahumane approach to development.>At the last annual general meeting of the bank and the IMF in Hong Kong,Wolfensohn acknowledged the bank's past mistakes,>saying the time has come to get back to the dream of inclusive development.>What we are seeing in the world today is the tragedy of exclusion. Whetheryou broach it from the social or economic or moral>perspective, this is a challenge we cannot afford to ignore, he said. Butwe must recognise that we are living with a time bomb>and unless we take action now, it could explode in our children's faces.>Michel Camdesus, the IMF chief, also spoke about the responsibility ofindustrial countries to help minimise the social and>cultural costs of integration into the global economy.>However, for African countries, these amount to mere lip service whencompared to the profound crises that would take years>of concerted action to reverse.>The issue is that many African economies have been so hard hit that some ofthem would simply be swallowed up by more>fortunate neighbours. The economic frontiers of some states will encroachinto smaller neighbours which would continue shrink,>Mbembe noted in his lecture.>He added: The entanglement of Africa is likely to lead to the fragmentationof public authority and the emergence of private>indirect government.>Then, the bottom line is that many African countries would revert to thepost-Atlantic slave trade era where trade by barter>would replace monetised economy.>Even so, Mbembe believes that Africans are resilient enough to turn intothemselves and like the mythical Phoenix, rise again>from their ashes.>But wait a minute: There may yet be other eminent companions in the journeyto oblivion if American writer William Greider's>new book on globalistion is to believed.>He says: One world, ready or not, globalisation is a machine with skillfulhands on board but no body at the wheels. In fact, the>machine has no wheels nor any internal governor to control the wheel anddirection. It is sustained by its own forward motion,>guided mainly by its own appetite. And it is accelerating.> Copyright (c) 1998 Panafrican News Agency. AllRights Reserved.>Gervasio Gabriel Kaliwo>Tel. (00-33-1-45684209)>Fax (00-33-1-45685585)>***********************>* TO POST TO THE LIST *>***********************>send your article to NYASANET@MAELSTROM.STJOHNS.EDU ------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 21:27:05 PSTFrom: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 19980128052705.19638.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainGreetings:Mbemba Dahada has been added to the list. Welcome to our bantaba andplease send an intro. to the group (~300 members) when you have time.Our address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu LatJor______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 29 Jan 1998 13:22:34 -0500From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: " gambia-l@u.washington.edu " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (no subject)Message-ID: < 34D0C8EA.6E88@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitTo all the brothers and sisters in Gambia-lEid is confirmed as per attachment belowHappy EidHabibinfo wrote:> Assalam alaikum,> The crescent for the new moon of Shawwal was not sighted (with the eye) by> Muslims anywhere across the world today. Therefore we continue to fast> tomorrow (Wednesday) to complete the 30 days.> Thursday 29th January will be the day of Eid al-Fitr.> We take this opportunity to say Eid Mubarak to all Muslims!> We would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for your time in> supporting http://www.ramadhan.org and hope that you return often to this> site which we plan to continue for the rest of the year (with leaflets and audio> material on topical/vital subjects).> Other sites which we draw to your attention include http://www.khilafah.com > and http://www.hizb-ut-tahrir.org --Habib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 98 07:01:04 UTFrom: "Anthony Loum" < sambabalangarr@classic.msn.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < UPMAIL08.199801280654580928@classic.msn.com Yassin Jobe has been added to the list. We welcome her and are looking forwardto her introduction and contributions.ThanksTony Loum------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 Jan 1998 23:55:29 PSTFrom: "Momodou Camara" < nijii@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gro Harlem Brundtland Elected WHO Director-GeneralMessage-ID: < 19980128075529.22516.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainJanuary 27, 1998GENEVA, Switzerland (PANA) - Former Norwegian prime minister Gro HarlemBrundtland was elected on Tuesday as Director-General of the WorldHealth Organisation (WHO), a position for which she was competing withseveral other candidates, including Africa'scandidate, Dr Ebrahim Malick Samba of Gambia.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 10:54:51 + 0100 METFrom: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!Message-ID: < 5AA62C3AFD@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITBass,As HAlifa stated in his posting, the issue of the national economy isa matter which "requires more than common sense economics.... It requiresintellectual honesty on the part of decision makers and theirfidelity to propositions that are fully grounded on irrefutablepremises." I would like to add that this issue is a matter of lifeand death. If we choose to solve it creatively we can guarantee ourselves andour children a meaningful life under the earth, if we choose to beotherwise we will remain the scum of the earth (please excuse mylanguage)Bass heed those words for they are very crucial especially to us the"cream of Africa". We the educated ones cannot allow ourselves toindulde in intellectual dishonesty for the hopes of our people are onour shoulders.Bass PDOIS had stated earlier, well before Jammeh's days in itsmanifesto what its stand on the private sector is and this is exactlywhat Halifa reflected on the posting. PDOIS says come privateinvestment well and good but we should not fold our hands and waitfor it. Now if you go about calling PDOIS a" socialist orSemi-Socialist party and that as a result the economic strategy it isnow putting forward and confidently portraying as the only cure forthe economic ailment of our nation are a direct product of MarxianEconnomic analysis which is by default hostile to market forces" itmakes me really wonder on two counts:First, I wonder whether you have made any efforts to know what PDOIS'economic policy is.Secondly, I wonder what you were really up to when all of a suddenthe cold war jargon downs on you from God knows where. It's awkwardbecause in Halifa's analysis neither Socialism nor Marxism wasmentioned.As I hate to speculate, I'll leave it to you to answer or not answeras you like. One thing is certain though. In your contribution youhaven't provided any alternative. To say that the way should be pavedfor private investors is so cheap that I would not like to believethis is all you have to offer the Gambian people.Finally, let us be alerrt to the fact that the development of theGambia entails more than enriching a few educated Gambians. Our peopleBass, the vast majority of the Gambian people are living indeplorable conditions. Therefore any policy which attempts tosideline them cannot be a meaningful one. Perhaps it is time Bass foryou, me and our likes, the educated Gambians to realise that ALL theGambian people want to have a better life. I am sure if you were notlucky to be educated you would heve been talking differently today.If you were a farmer earning ONLY one thousand Dalasis or two PERANNUM you would not be telling us that theMONTHLY salaries of members of perliamentSEVEN THOUSAND Dalasis is meagre. If you were an unlucky farmer, youwould not have been saying that the resources of the country shouldbe given to a few Gambians to enjoy.Finally, I would like to add that one does not have to study economicsto understand certain very basic things. Of course a person whostudies economics is more likely to be exposed to economic issue. Iwould like to conted here and now though that he who makes it apriority can also become conversat with economic issues withoutholding a degree in it. Remember that Malcolm X, one of the mostinfluencial African Americans, did not posses anydegree in any of the issues he was very eloquent in. Knowlwdgebelongs only to those who sought it, so it is nonesense to think thatonly economic graduates can talk about economic issues.much respectAlpha------------------------------Date: 28 Jan 1998 12:34:42 +0100From: Ba-Musa Ceesay < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)Cc: GAMBIA-L < x400@NORAD.telemax.no > (Receipt notification requested)Subject: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary GassamaMessage-ID: Content-Identifier: post.ut34cf1685Content-Return: ProhibitedI have not been active so far this year because Itravelledto Oslo for the holidays.(Where incidentally, the problem of tribalismis as big a problem as anywhere else. I learnt that there were twoorganisations - the Gambian organisation and one for Mandinkas. Thereis a Muslim association within which tribalism is playing a big role.Maybe those list members in Oslo can expand on the issue).Buhary,As an interest and cultural organisation the Gambian Association in Oslois a collective endevour and it`s main objectives are to promote thecultural identity and the social well being of all Gambians in Norway.Gambians as individuals have primary interest and aspirations whichare some times in conflict with those of the collective endevour.Theseconflicts of interest and aspirations between individuals and thecollective endevour may be the main source of misunderstanding betweenGambians generally including the association.Yes, there are two organisations in Oslo but as we were told theobjectives are different. Is the other organisation only for mandinkas, Idon`t think so eventhough I am not a member I believe any wollof, jolaetc can be a member of that organisation. BTW some members of thatsocalled mandika group are also members of the Gambian Association and paytheir subscriptions regurlarly, attend meetings and activities organise bythe Association.There is a great deal of misunderstanding between Gambians and it is notunsual for members of any community to have some misunderstandings ordisagreements over certain issues from time to time.Some Gambians have theimpression or opinion that programs of the Gambian association arecontrolled and managed by a few individuals. Others are just plainjealous, while others see the Association as unfriendly and insensitivethat favours certain inviduals and activities at the expence of others.The Gambian Association had been one of the most active immigrantorganisations in Oslo (if not the only). The association achieve a lotsince it was formed by a group of Gambian seamen in the late 60`s. Howevertribalism or should I call it urban and rural differences created anatmosphere that is not welcome by the majority of the Gambians out here.But the hope is that an open and honest communication will bring mutualunderstanding among us. To build a healthy Gambian community we need totalk and listen to each other.I have been the secretary of both the Gambian association and Islamicmovement for many years but my observation within the Islamic movementlately is that only a few individuals who are contributing little to thewelfare of the mosque (and with the help of rumourmongers) areexaggerating the extend of the problem. Yes there are problems but are allthe problems tribalistic, No.RegardsBa-Musa------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 12:58:16 +0100From: Svend Ole Kvilesjo < svendok@online.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fulani-lessons in Oslo?Message-ID: < 34CF1D57.C498A1F1@online.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi!I wonder if some of you know any person in Oslo capable and willing toteach me som fulani.(Two hours once a week?) Since I have most of myGambian friends in Bansang/Basse-area, I would like to speak more thanmandinka only.If somebody else want to join me in the lessons, (gambians or toubabs)plase let me know.Svend Ole KvilesjoeFreelance journalist & photographer------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 00:29:57 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!Message-ID: < B0000044179@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitDear Bass Dodou,I want to again commend you again on a superb piece most especially on the"been there" and "done that" of public corporations..it is like the sayingthat "the road to hell is paved with good intentions". Some of us rememberthe good ole days of PWD and GPMB and GUC when everyone was employed in the"general do nothing". There is no doubt that the RETRENCHMENT during theERP was much needed..after all GOVT. is not an EMPLOYER but the bareminimum employed at OUR COST FOR OUR COMMON GOOD. It is also important tonote that D7000 has the value today as D2400 in 1984 and even lesspurchasing power...there is no doubt that unless we pay a decent livablewage, we will only attract mediocres to run our institutions and not thebest..and CORRUPTIOn or the NEED for it will continue unabated..and GOVT.or PUBLIC SERVICE now faces a growing challenge from a budding PRIVATESECTOR. The floating and devaluation of the dalasi from D5-to the Pound tonow about D17- to the POUNd required adjustment of wages.so in principle I support a full readjustment of wages for civil or publicservants and also streamlining the numbers to the bare minimum necessary.However I am quite worried about increased govt. taxes and borrowing and Iam speaking from a vantage point..businesses are now being taxed to theextent that tax evasion is a must for survival..besides a pre-tax,increased registration etc..there is now a 10% on turnover calledWITHHOLDING tax for service contractors and in 1998, a new D10,000 ServicesLEVY..I have to go now but I will add further comments later..anyway I commend BAss on his fine articlepmj----------------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 15:11:07 +0100From: LaminLams.Bojang@fco.mh.se (LaminLams Bojang)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ORGANIATIONSMessage-ID: < msg176394.thr-19e8b5.f5472@fco.mh.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitContent-ID: < msg176394.thr-19e8b5.f5472.part0@fco.mh.se Are we giving the blame of the multiplying interest organisation to theconflicts within individuals and tribes or is it a result of thedevelopments of the pioneer Gambian organisations?Why is it wrong to be organized in tribal ,areal or interest groupsnow? These organisations have there roots back home and they are morepositive there(at home) than negative.Organisations and the people live in a symbios. The organisations needmembers to be an organisation. People need the organisations to fulfilltheir dreams ,needs, desires or whatever.We cannot expect the people to stay in organisations that do notmatch their aims and objectives. These people should have the chance asanybody to form or join other organisations that serves their interest.These small organisations should be seen as a positive developmentbecause it engages many people in different activities and in specialareas of organizing.It might be more interesting to look into the factors that contributeto the increasing interest organisations, than to condemn them.Sure there are negative as well as positve aspects within theseorganisations, but will these be eradicated when great centralorganisations(which have many specialities)are created?Lams------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 12:02:38 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gro Harlem Brundtland Elected WHO Director-GeneralMessage-ID: < 34CF64AE.9FA@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMomodou Camara wrote:> January 27, 1998> GENEVA, Switzerland (PANA) - Former Norwegian prime minister Gro Harlem> Brundtland was elected on Tuesday as Director-General of the World> Health Organisation (WHO), a position for which she was competing with> several other candidates, including Africa's> candidate, Dr Ebrahim Malick Samba of Gambia.> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com I wish Dr Samba all the best and hopefully next time he will get it.At least Gambia had a top level candidate( about five from the wholeworld)Habib--MZ------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 20:14:14 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (Fwd) Message from Momodou Buhary GassamaMessage-ID: < 34D00216.653@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Ba-Musa!Thanks for throwing some light on the situation in Oslo. I hopethat the brothers and sisters in Oslo will have "open and honestcommunication" that will foster mutual understanding. Afterall, divisivefactors such as tribalism, urban-rural differences etc. cannot but hurtthe Gambian cause in Norway. Once again, thanks for the "from base"analysis. I hope like you said that we as Gambians everywhere willrealise the fact that "we need to talk and listen to each other" inorder to build healthy communities both outside and inside The Gambia.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------Ba-Musa Ceesay wrote:> I have not been active so far this year because I> travelled> to Oslo for the holidays.(Where incidentally, the problem of tribalism> is as big a problem as anywhere else. I learnt that there were two> organisations - the Gambian organisation and one for Mandinkas. There> is a Muslim association within which tribalism is playing a big role.> Maybe those list members in Oslo can expand on the issue).> Buhary,> As an interest and cultural organisation the Gambian Association in Oslo> is a collective endevour and it`s main objectives are to promote the> cultural identity and the social well being of all Gambians in Norway.> Gambians as individuals have primary interest and aspirations which> are some times in conflict with those of the collective endevour.These> conflicts of interest and aspirations between individuals and the> collective endevour may be the main source of misunderstanding between> Gambians generally including the association.> Yes, there are two organisations in Oslo but as we were told the> objectives are different. Is the other organisation only for mandinkas, I> don`t think so eventhough I am not a member I believe any wollof, jola> etc can be a member of that organisation. BTW some members of that> socalled mandika group are also members of the Gambian Association and pay> their subscriptions regurlarly, attend meetings and activities organise by> the Association.> There is a great deal of misunderstanding between Gambians and it is not> unsual for members of any community to have some misunderstandings or> disagreements over certain issues from time to time.Some Gambians have the> impression or opinion that programs of the Gambian association are> controlled and managed by a few individuals. Others are just plain> jealous, while others see the Association as unfriendly and insensitive> that favours certain inviduals and activities at the expence of others.> The Gambian Association had been one of the most active immigrant> organisations in Oslo (if not the only). The association achieve a lot> since it was formed by a group of Gambian seamen in the late 60`s. However> tribalism or should I call it urban and rural differences created an> atmosphere that is not welcome by the majority of the Gambians out here.> But the hope is that an open and honest communication will bring mutual> understanding among us. To build a healthy Gambian community we need to> talk and listen to each other.> I have been the secretary of both the Gambian association and Islamic> movement for many years but my observation within the Islamic movement> lately is that only a few individuals who are contributing little to the> welfare of the mosque (and with the help of rumourmongers) are> exaggerating the extend of the problem. Yes there are problems but are all> the problems tribalistic, No.> Regards> Ba-Musa------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 15:01:16 ESTFrom: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSEMessage-ID: < 3c1bd756.34cf8e8e@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitList members,I am really surprised that nobody is talking about the alleged sex scandalinvolving President Clinton. Is this been avoided because it deals with sexand generally in our Gambian culture, this topic is always pushed under therug, never to be discussed, or could it be the "Ramadan." Sorry, but I wastaught that these things can be discussed even in the Holy month. How can itbe avoided, its on TV 24/7, on front pages of every major news papers, and onour very own internet. Oh, I know what, it's not a Gambian issue, i.e; its notPres. Jammeh allegedly cheating on the first lady. Hey, I'm trying to beataround the bush until somebody wakes me up. Ok, I'm up , lets talk about it.What do you think?Should the Pres. be impeached if proven that he had sex with Monica Lewinskyand lied to cover it up? Remember water gate! If we are to continue to live inthis global village, I think we have to be globally dimensioned. Please letsstart discussing these issues and continue with those concerning our belovedGambia if this is to be real "Bantaba."IMHO, I do not care who the Pres. is making out with, so long as the allegedinfidelity is not impeding his job, and I do not see any evidence of that. AsGeraldo puts it, "the American people are not worried about Monica Lewinsky orPaula Jones, all they worry about is the DOW JONES."Finally, if I intrude on anybody's space for bringing up this so considered"super-sensitive issue" in Gambian context, I am extremely sorry. To the restof you, keep the debate on.Happy Eid------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 13:42:28 PSTFrom: "astrid christensen-tasong" < attatas@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSEMessage-ID: < 19980128214234.9308.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Jan 28 13:00:59 1998>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id MAA08696; Wed, 28 Jan 1998 12:01:59 -0800>Received: from mxu2.u.washington.edu (mxu2.u.washington.edu[140.142.32.9])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id MAA18584 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Wed, 28 Jan 199812:01:35 -0800>Received: from imo27.mail.aol.com (imo27.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.155])> by mxu2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) withESMTP> id MAA00519 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 28 Jan 199812:01:34 -0800>Message-Id: < 3c1bd756.34cf8e8e@aol.com >Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 15:01:16 EST>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSE>Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII>Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>List members,>I am really surprised that nobody is talking about the alleged sexscandal>involving President Clinton. Is this been avoided because it deals withsex>and generally in our Gambian culture, this topic is always pushed underthe>rug, never to be discussed, or could it be the "Ramadan." Sorry, but Iwas>taught that these things can be discussed even in the Holy month. Howcan it>be avoided, its on TV 24/7, on front pages of every major news papers,and on>our very own internet. Oh, I know what, it's not a Gambian issue, i.e;its not>Pres. Jammeh allegedly cheating on the first lady. Hey, I'm trying tobeat>around the bush until somebody wakes me up. Ok, I'm up , lets talkabout it.>What do you think?>Should the Pres. be impeached if proven that he had sex with MonicaLewinsky>and lied to cover it up? Remember water gate! If we are to continue tolive in>this global village, I think we have to be globally dimensioned. Pleaselets>start discussing these issues and continue with those concerning ourbeloved>Gambia if this is to be real "Bantaba.">IMHO, I do not care who the Pres. is making out with, so long as thealleged>infidelity is not impeding his job, and I do not see any evidence ofthat. As>Geraldo puts it, "the American people are not worried about MonicaLewinsky or>Paula Jones, all they worry about is the DOW JONES.">Finally, if I intrude on anybody's space for bringing up this soconsidered>"super-sensitive issue" in Gambian context, I am extremely sorry. Tothe rest>of you, keep the debate on.>Happy EidHi Bobby,I personally discuss this issue all day at work and at home. For thatreason, I'm glad that list members have been focusing on other issues.My conclusion from the onset as The First Lady Hillary Rodham- Clintonput it is; a vast right-wing conspiracy...which I simply call Republicantactics.President Clinton in my opinion is doing a fabulous job and as far asthe allegations are concerned, he is innocent till PROVEN guilty. Ialso feel the media is totally out of control and are to blame insensationalizing this story.regards,AstridP.S. I didn't quite understand what you meant by "super sensitive"issue in Gambian context. I'm curious!Astrid Christensen-Tasongemail address: work: astrid@wbgh.com home: attatas@hotmail.com ______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 17:11:20 -0500 (EST)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SEX SCANDAL IN THE WHITE HOUSE (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9801281646.A27887-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII> IMHO, I do not care who the Pres. is making out with, so long as the> allegedinfidelity is not impeding his job, and I do not see any evidence of that.I totally agree. I don't see what one issue has to do with the otherunless of course it is affecting his ability to do his work. Him sleepingwith who ever is a marital problem and should be treated as such.I think the media is really bored and need to find something else to talkabout..eg why the "first" world countries are dumping toxic wastes in the"third" world. Maybe, just maybe, they can justify it.....yeah right!!Basically, Bill and Hillary Clinton should be allowed to handle theirmarital problems in private. Yes, they're public figures and as such,have put themselves at the mercy of the public. But most importantly, theyare human beings no matter what, and should be allowedtheir privacy when what they have to discuss has nothing to do with therunning of the US.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 19:29:24 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: WHY AINT THE ECONOMIC BAND PLAYING (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.980128184424.20858C-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEHi Folks,=09=09=09=09=09 =20Here is something else. It is actually in two parts, one of which is areaction to the piece on Globalisation and Africa that I forwarded to youyesterday, and the other is a comment on what someone said on the abovesubject. I tried to get the original piece that the second comentator isreacting to, but I couldn't get it. But, as you will see, the second bitcan stand on its own too, and is quite clear as it is. I think these twopieces are also relevant to the dabate on Halifa's letter to the Secretaryof State.=20=09=09 =20My own view is that, as Halifa seems to suggest, it is high time we startbeing more critical about some of the things that come to us from so manydifferent quarters, and start looking at the world from our own standpoint.=20=09=09=09=09=09We have a very basic problem, that of finding a way ofmaking life not only worth living for as many people as possible, but evenenjoyable!!! It is actually quite a shame that so many people in Africastill have to experience 'hungry seasons', die of diseases that don't killanybody in, say, America or Sweden any more, or live in squalor.=20We have seen enough of the private sector, and of the market to be able toavoid all uncritical celebrations of either of them. Or of retrenchmentof public servants, etc. There was certainly a lot of dead wood in our civi=service, but I don't see any good in the retrenchment of primary schoolteachers at a time when there weren't enough of them....If we look at the world around us, or look back into the past centuryor so of world history, what we see is that whereever meaningful 'developme=nt' has taken place, there wasa vision, carried by a strong desire to make life better and a commitmentto the countries and societies where it happened.=20=09=09=09=09Anyway, here are the two pieces that I think some of you might find interes=ting...Cheers again, and have a great Korite!FIRST PIECE:---------- Forwarded message ---------- Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 02:29:01-0500 (EST) From: harey@oak.cats.ohiou.edu > To: EbrimaSall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu =09=09(...) About the piece on Globalisation, I think it is important to place Af=rica's underdevelopment in a globalpolitical-economy or historical context. I think that any attempt tounderstand Africa's problems outside of a global context is trying tosolve a puzzle with only a fraction of the pieces. The comentator does not =seem toaddress the problems to which he refers from a global institutionalperspective, although he acknowledges that the global IFI are majorplayers. In one place, he sounds like a neo-liberal. Maybe blaming thevictim--not that all are victims to the same degree/of the same type.I think he is totalling off in his comparison of the current relationshipof IFI to Africa, as that to Japan and Germany after WWII. I know adifferent kind of history maybe. US capitalist practice toward Japan waskind and gentle--very much UNLIKE Western capitalist extraction anddomination in Africa beginning with the TransAtlantic slave trade. Anddidn't the US create the Marshall Plann for the sole purpose of rebuildingEurope's economies (including that of Germany) of course part of thereason was so that the US would have trade partners. And the MarshallPlan was grants (mostly I think) not loans. That makes a substantialdifference. IFIs have treated Japan and Germany very differently for theway they have treated AFrica...=09=09=09=09=09=09=09SECOND PIECE>=20>=20> ---------- Forwarded message ----------> Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 11:52:06 -0500 (EST)> From: Richard Nyirongo < rn362390@oak.cats.ohiou.edu > To: Lisa Aubrey < aubrey@oak.cats.ohiou.edu > Subject: Re: WHY AINT THE ECONOMIC BAND PLAYING (fwd)>=20> >=20> ---------- Forwarded message ----------> Date: Mon, 26 Jan 1998 15:21:45 +0100> From: Thandika Mkandawire < i31776@INET.UNI-C.DK > To: NYASANET@MAELSTROM.STJOHNS.EDU > Subject: Re: WHY AINT THE ECONOMIC BAND PLAYING>=20> Your frustration is understandable. Although the economists from Bretton> Woods Institutions at times sound as if they have the solution, in their> moments of candour, they are as puzzled as everyone else with the failure=of> the nostrums in Africa. Why haven't savings gone up with interest rates, =why> is the private sector not investing given the putatitely more favourable> environment? why has the export sector not picked up following devaluatio=n?> The problem lies largely in the wholesale jettisoning of the core content=of> "development economics" with its awareness of structural rigidities,> information asymmetries, market failure, externalities etc. and its> replacement by a policy-framework based on neo-classical axioms of the> textbook type. It is interesting to note that most of the Asian countrie=> currently experiencing the financial melt-down were touted as "miracles" =who> respected the kind of "fundamentals" we are being told to respect.> You are right in suggesting that we ought to rely on our own knowledge on> how our economy is constructed, how key actors respond to particular> incentives etc.. Our reliance on peripatetic advisors who have left ruins> all over the world but remain unaccountable to anyone is the cause of a l=ot> of our suffering. The blame ultimately falls on us for lack of> self-confidence and and for our naivet=E9 and belief that people who have> spent a day in Malawi are somehow "experts" .>=20> Thandika>=20> *********************> * TO LEAVE NYASANET *> *********************> write to LISTSERV@MAELSTROM.STJOHNS.EDU and, in the body of your message> (not the subject line), write: SIGNOFF NYASANET>=20>=20>=20------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 21:35:25 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Eid day???Message-ID: < 199801290235.VAA19949@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textCan someone tell us when Eid day is? Can Drammeh Kunda in the Middle East tellus the situation in their part of the world? I hope ya all hadnice Ramadan.Jaiteh Kunda Nkoo------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 20:25:43 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: "Gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fw: M$ Monitor: Contact DOJMessage-ID: < 199801290237.UAA07725@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit----------> From: Audrie Krause < audrie@netaction.org > To:> Subject: M$ Monitor: Contact DOJ> Date: Wednesday, January 28, 1998 2:17 AM> The Micro$oft Monitor$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$> Published by NetAction Issue No. 22 January 28,1998> Repost where appropriate. Copyright and subscription info at end ofmessage.> * * * * * * *> In This Issue:> One Small Victory Over Microsoft> Campus Technology Takeover Still On Hold> About the Micro$oft Monitor$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$> One Small Victory Over Microsoft> A report by Nathan Newman, NetAction Project Director> Advocates for open technology standards won a minor victory this past> week with Microsoft's agreement to honor the initial court order> pursued by the Department of Justice. That initial court order> prohibits Microsoft from forcing computer makers to give Internet> Explorer automatic placement on every Windows desktop as a condition> for purchasing Windows itself.> Combined with Netscape's announcement that it will be giving Navigator> away free just like Explorer, there is now a glimmer of hope that> Microsoft's Internet juggernaut will be successfully challenged.> WHAT YOU CAN DO:> E-mail the Department of Justice to Expand the Investigation> ** Thank DOJ for its pursuit of Microsoft's monopoly abuses> ** Urge DOJ to expand the scope of its investigation> Send E-mail to: < antitrust@usdoj.gov > or link directly to a mail form:> .> For more information, contact Nathan Newman, at: < nathan@netaction.org >,or> link directly to a mail form: .> Keep in mind that this victory should be acknowledged for the ratherminor> step forward that it is, since the agreement addresses the rathergratuitous> coercive tactics used by Microsoft. The Department of Justice has> not yet fully addressed the monopolistic advantages Microsoft has that> makes coercive agreements a sideshow to the real economic power it has> within computing.> The fact that Microsoft has chosen to give Explorer away has always> marked the fact that this is not a traditional battle for "market> share" between competing products, but rather a battle for> technological and economic control of far more than just browser> software.> NetAction has maintained that Microsoft should be barred from giving> away its software as a prima facie act of monopolistic dumping.> On one hand, if Microsoft is serious that it's only concern is with> "integrating" Explorer into Windows 98, its history of free browser> software giveaways up to this point must be treated as predatory pricing> aimed at enhancing the value of its existing operating system> monopoly. The very fact that Microsoft is integrating Explorer into> Windows should be a basis not only for exploring monopolistic> practices in the marketing of browser software, but in the sales and> building of Microsoft's core operating system itself. By integrating> various kinds of software into its operating system, Microsoft has> liquidated whole areas of software competition while increasing the> Windows "tax" it collects on nearly every personal computer sold. The> absorption of Explorer into Windows would make its giveaway of "free"> Explorer software expensive for consumers over the long term if> history is a guide.> The Department of Justice is emphasizing the monopoly aspects of> Microsoft's marketing of Internet Explorer, but the proposed> integration with Windows 98 should be cause to reopen the broader> issue of Microsoft's monopoly of the whole desktop operating> environment. NetAction has called on the DOJ to push for Microsoft to> spin off its operating system as a separate company from its> applications and Internet divisions.> At its heart, however, the controversy over browser software is about> the most fundamental power issues of the information age -- who will> control the technical standards that underlie the Internet and who will> control Internet commerce for the new century.> Microsoft's approach to giving browsers away is about controlling> Internet standards embedded in the browser not in order to win shares> in that "product" market but to sell to a whole slew of other market> areas through the raw exercise of the control of technical standards,> rather than through competition in those areas.> Dumping browsers on the market for free is not about gaining "market> share" in any traditional sense, but about controlling those standards> and the billions of dollars that will flow to the company that> controls them. If the dominant Internet browser is designed not to> "read" a certain kind of information -- a kind of graphics, software> effect, etc. -- then web page designers will be loathe to use that kind> of information or technology, while they will have to support software> standards that are compatible with the dominant browser. And if you> are a software company like Microsoft selling web servers and web design> software, and are also involved in an array of Internet commerce, youhave an> overriding interest in controlling those Web standards.> The Department of Justice has to move beyond its particularistic> focus on browser software to vigorously support the principle of open> technical standards controlled by no single company. Without the> possibility of developing proprietary standards, Microsoft will have> to compete based on innovation rather than raw economic power.> NetAction urges you to email the Department of Justice and ask them to> support the following principles:> 1. Divestiture: At a minimum, Microsoft's Windows operating system> monopoly should be split off into a separate company from the> application and Internet divisions. This would end the inherent> opportunities for abuse of one company competing in application> markets while controlling the "field" of competition as well. It may> also prove necessary to separate Microsoft's application and Internet> divisions.> 2. Restrain Predation: Stop Microsoft from giving away browser> products. Since $0.00 is below any measure of cost, it meets the> traditional test for predatory pricing (sustaining below cost pricing> with monopoly profits in order to drive out competition and then raise> price).> 3. Licensing: Microsoft should be forced to discontinue any> licensing practices (NT, database server, etc.) that restrict customer> dealings with competitors or require customer use of Microsoft products.> Exclusive dealing and tying the purchase of one product to purchase of> another should be unlawful for this monopolist where linked to the> operating system.> 4. Open Standards: The government should more vigorously support open> standards processes and endeavor to defend open standards developed> through industry standards processes from anticompetitive abuse by> Microsoft.> 5. Consumer Involvement: The government must establish processes to> ensure participation by Internet users in public policy decisions> effecting consumer use of the Internet, including appropriate> mechanisms for addressing complaints about product marketing and the> quality and reliability of Internet services.$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$> Campus Technology Takeover Still On Hold> NetAction has other progress to report in the fight for open computing> standards. Working with faculty, students and staff throughout the> state of California, NetAction has helped to rally opposition to> a technology deal that would give a for-profit corporation owned by> Microsoft, GTE, Hughes and Fujitsu monopoly control of technology at> the 360,000 student California State University (CSU) system.> After NetAction Program Director Nathan Newman and other CETI> opponents testified at a January 6 hearing of the state Legislature,> support for the CETI initiative was obviously shaken among legislators.> In a public letter to the CSU administration, California AssemblyMembers> Jim Cuneen and Debra Bowen called on CSU officials to radically revisetheir> technology plans for the university. As the San Francisco Chronicle> reported on January 22, the legislators wrote, "As proposed, CETI maylock> the state into technological solutions that are likely to become obsolete> before the term of the agreement runs out. We want to encourage CSU tomove> away from a process that effectively awards exclusive rights to any> company.''> Similarly, California Senate Majority Whip Leroy Greene wrote a letter to> CSU campus newspaper editors raising serious concerns about the CETI> proposal. He specifically cited testimony by NetAction's Nathan Newman> that, "Given the size and importance of the California State> University system, CETI's monopoly nature will give Microsoft a> massive strategic advantage in its ongoing effort to monopolize global> software and Internet standards." Senator Greene further noted that> the Legislative Counsel's analysis had highlighted four ways in which> CETI violates the state Constitution.> A second round of hearings on CETI is planned for the end of> February, and NetAction will continue to mobilize public pressure to> assure that California's universities remain a place of innovation andopen> standards, not a private training ground for Microsoft technology.$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$> About The Micro$oft Monitor> The Micro$oft Monitor is a free electronic newsletter, published as partof> the Consumer Choice Campaign < http://www.netaction.org/msoft/ccc.html>. > NetAction is a national, non-profit organization dedicated to educatingthe> public, policy makers, and the media about technology-based social and> political issues, and to teaching activists how to use the Internet for> organizing, outreach, and advocacy.> To subscribe to The Micro$oft Monitor, write to: majordomo@netaction.org >.> The body of the message should state: . Tounsubscribe> at any time, send a message to: < majordomo@netaction.org >. The body ofthe> message should state: > NetAction is seeking sponsors to provide financial support for thecontinued> publication of the Micro$oft Monitor. Sponsors will be acknowledged inthe> newsletter and on NetAction's Web site. NetAction is supported by> individual contributions, membership dues and grants.> For more information about contributing to NetAction, or sponsoring the> Micro$oft Monitor, contact Audrie Krause by phone: (415) 775-8674, by> E-mail: , visit the NetAction Web site at:> < http://www.netaction.org>, or write to:> NetAction * 601 Van Ness Ave., No. 631 * San Francisco, CA 94102> To learn more about how activists can use the Internet for grassroots> organizing, outreach, and advocacy, subscribe to NetAction Notes, a free> electronic newsletter published twice a month.> To subscribe to NetAction Notes, send a message to:> The body of the message should state: . Tounsubscribe> at any time, send a message to: < majordomo@netaction.org >. The body ofthe> message should state: .$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$> Copyright 1998 by NetAction/The Tides Center. All rights reserved.> Material may be reposted or reproduced for non-commercial use provided> NetAction is cited as the source. NetAction is a project of The Tides> Center, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 20:26:07 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: "Gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fw: Africa: Policy Outlook 1998Message-ID: < 199801290237.UAA07743@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit----------> From: apic@igc.org > To: apic@igc.org > Subject: Africa: Policy Outlook 1998> Date: Wednesday, January 28, 1998 9:23 AM> Africa: Policy Outlook 1998> Date distributed (ymd): 980128> APIC Document> +++++++++++++++++++++Document Profile+++++++++++++++++++++> Region: Continent-Wide> Issue Areas: +political/rights+ +economy/development+> +security/peace+ +US policy focus+> Summary Contents:> This posting contains a summary overview of expected Africa> policy issues for the year, with a focus on U.S. policy. It> also contains a request to readers to suggest priority reading> for President Clinton on his expected trip to Africa.> +++++++++++++++++end profile++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++> Africa Policy Outlook 1998> As Africa moves into 1998, observers on the continent as well> as outside are divided on whether to emphasize new hopes or> the persistence of old problems. There is evidence to support> each view. The continent's economic growth is stronger than> at any time since the early 1970s. But Africa still accounts> for a small fraction of world trade and investment, and> macroeconomic growth is accompanied by stagnant or declining> living conditions for the majority of Africans.> Last year saw the removal of one of the continent's> longest-surviving dictators, Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire (now> the Democratic Republic of Congo). But the prospects for the> new Congo government are uncertain. Conflict continues in> eastern Congo and in the adjacent Great Lakes countries of> Rwanda and Burundi, and in many other countries as well. The> demand for democracy continues to grow, with an increasing> number of groups engaged in different aspects of that> struggle. But momentum is hobbled by ambiguous results,> disillusionment, and quarrels among elites--a pattern that is> unlikely to change decisively in 1998.> Neither "Afro-pessimism" nor "Afro-optimism" captures what is> really a very mixed picture. The situation is different from> country to country, sector to sector, observer to observer.> Yet there can be no doubt that Africa is taking its own> initiatives to address the problems of the "second> independence" era. These range from grassroots efforts at> survival to regional initiatives for cooperation among both> governments and institutions of civil society.> Economic Progress and Setbacks> Africa's growth rate in 1996 exceeded 5%. Although the rate> was expected to drop back to 3.4% for 1997, some estimates> project up to 4.7% growth for 1998. These results are higher> than the 2% growth of the early 1990s. However, they are> still insufficient to reduce the highest average poverty rates> in the world. Food security in several African regions in> 1998 is expected to be threatened further by El Nino's effects> on the weather.> A recent report from the International Labor Organization> estimates that in Sub-Saharan Africa, the proportion of the> population living in poverty will increase to over 50% by the> year 2000. Unemployment in Africa's large cities is more than> 20% and is expected to approach 30% by the end of the decade.> Critics of the structural adjustment packages of the last> decade--and even many analysts within the international> financial institutions--stress that African countries are> unlikely to break out of this trap without massive investment> in education, health and public infrastructure. Doing so will> require mobilization of domestic resources and private foreign> investment. It will also require steps to reverse the> downward trend in international aid and to address the> continent's crushing debt burden.> The World Bank/International Monetary Fund initiative for> highly indebted poor countries resulted in approval of> substantial debt relief packages for Uganda and Burkina Faso> in 1997, with Mozambique and Cote d'Ivoire in line for 1998.> But the size and pace of the relief still falls short of what> is needed. The continent's annual debt service payments are> predicted to rise from $30 billion in 1996 to $33 billion in> 1998, a figure equivalent to 24% of total exports. African> and international NGOs and churches will continue to work for> greater debt reductions in 1998.> Ongoing Conflicts> Fighting continues in Sudan, Algeria, and the Great Lakes> region, with little prospect of resolution during the year.> These wars have caused casualties in large numbers and have> had crippling economic effects. More limited conflicts> afflict other countries, including Uganda and Senegal. Peace> agreements being implemented in Angola, Sierra Leone, and the> Central African Republic are fragile and incomplete. The> military victory of Sassou-Nguesso in the civil war in Congo> (Brazzaville) last year brought a new government to power.> Sassou-Nguesso has promised a transition to civilian rule, but> so far the stability of his government is based on military> victory, not legitimacy.> In Burundi, neither sanctions by regional states nor attempts> at mediation have diminished the conflict between the> Tutsi-dominated military regime and Hutu rebel forces.> Regional observers also see increasing signs of coordination> among extremist Hutu forces and their allies in attacks in> Burundi, Rwanda and eastern Congo. These forces were> responsible for the genocide against Tutsis and moderate Hutus> in Rwanda in 1994 and they still openly advocate the> extermination of the remaining Tutsis. Their resurgence has> also led to increasing abuses against civilians in the> counterinsurgency campaigns by Rwanda and Congo (Kinshasa).> In Sudan, opponents of the fundamentalist military regime have> seen their military prospects improve. But there is little> hope of peace any time soon. In Algeria the death toll from> massacres continues to mount. Extremist guerrillas, who> previously targeted mainly government supporters, educated> women and intellectuals, are increasingly going after> ordinary villagers as well. The military regime's primary> response is repression, which is often indiscriminate and> which has been unsuccessful in curbing the violence. The> international community is growing more concerned but the> response in 1998 is likely be limited to calls for> investigations.> Among campaigners for democracy on the continent, Nigeria will> remain the major focus this year. The military regime of> General Sani Abacha has promised to return the country to> civilian rule by October, but has stepped up repressive> measures against its opponents. Almost no one except the> regime's own supporters gives credence to Abacha's promise,> but there is debate about what measures can be taken to put> pressure on the regime.> In various other African countries, there is a persistent gap> between governments' public commitment to democracy and a> reality which falls far short of that ideal. To cite only a> few examples, ruling governments in Kenya, Zambia and Ethiopia> can all claim mandates from recent elections, in 1997, 1996> and 1995 respectively, as can Cote d'Ivoire from 1995/96. But> in each case critics cite major flaws in the electoral process> and repression of the opposition.> In "no-party" Uganda and one-party Eritrea, critics deplore> the absence of competitive national elections. But supporters> of those governments point to development initiatives under> way and to opportunities for popular participation and debate> on public issues that exceed those in many countries that have> held elections.> There is particular uncertainty about the extent to which> criticism should be leveled against the new governments of> Rwanda and Congo (Kinshasa). Some see Kagame in Rwanda and> Kabila in Congo (Kinshasa) as part of a self-reliant new> generation of African leaders who can move their countries> forward, despite their emphasis on stability rather than> democratic rights. Some contend that under the circumstances,> democracy is a luxury that must be put off for later. At the> other extreme, some critics say these new leaders are just as> bad as their predecessors (the genocidal former Rwandan> government and the Mobutu dictatorship). The South African> government, among others, has emphasized the potential for> cooperation with the new governments, and the fact that they> do face real security threats. But many observers stress the> danger of ignoring human rights abuses and delays in> democratization. It will continue to be difficult for> nongovernmental organizations as well as governments to shape> policies that promote constructive engagement and> reconstruction without providing support for authoritarian> government actions.> U.S. Policy Questions> Attention to African issues by U.S. officials, never great,> may be on a modest upswing. First Lady Hillary Clinton> visited Africa in March 1997, and Secretary of State Madeleine> Albright went in December; both President Clinton and> Vice-President Gore are expected to make Africa trips this> year. Secretary Albright has named the Africa Growth and> Opportunity Act as one of the Administration's top four> foreign policy issues in 1998. In the larger picture, though,> Africa is still very low on the agenda in U.S. foreign policy> circles. In its Winter 1997 issue, for example, the> influential Foreign Policy journal graded the President with> three analysts from Europe, two from Asia, and one each from> Latin America, the Middle East and Russia but none from> Africa. And Africa rated less than a sentence in the> President's State of the Union address on January 27.> Among the key unanswered questions about U.S. Africa policy in> 1998:> * Will the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act, and similar> initiatives to promote U.S. trade and investment, be balanced> by attention to African development priorities that include> equity and sustainability?> * Will verbal support for African self-reliance and> reconstruction be matched by a willingness to invest increased> U.S. resources through multilateral institutions, African> governments and civil society, as well as the private sector?> * What will the U.S. government do to support the struggle> for democracy in Nigeria and around the continent, while> avoiding the "one-size-fits-all" approach on the one hand and> opportunistic excuses for human rights violations on the> other?> ************************************************************> Suggest a Book about Africa for President Clinton> (and other US officials)> Suppose you were asked to suggest a book for President> Clinton's airplane reading on his announced trip to South> Africa and several other African countries in March (see http://www.africanews.org/usafrica for the most recent news on> the trip). What would you suggest? Let us know at books@africapolicy.org, and we'll put your suggestion, along> with your one- or two-sentence comment on the book, on our web> site ( http://www.africapolicy.org ).> We'll also pass the accumulated suggestions on to the White> House before the trip. Of course, we can't guarantee the> President will take the suggestion! But we think your> considered recommendations will also be useful for other> officials and for visitors to our web site, where it will be> possible to order those among the suggested books that are in> stock at the on-line bookstore amazon.com.> Please suggest books in print that are available to the US> public -- or if you do suggest an out-of-print classic or> another hard-to-find book, please give details on how someone> can get a copy. Only one suggestion per person, please.> APIC's Senior Research Fellow William Minter starts out by> suggesting a new book out just this month:> -----------------------------------------------------------> Karl Maier, Into the House of the Ancestors: Inside the New> Africa (New York: John Wiley & Sons, January 1998). 278 pages.> ISBN: 047113547X (if you order from amazon.com through the> ISBN link in this document on our web site -- http://www.africapolicy.org/docs98/afpo98.htm -- you get a 30%> discount and APIC gets a 15% referral fee from Amazon).> Exceptional among books by Western journalists, this readable> report finds inspiration in and presents the voices of> ordinary Africans who are drawing on their heritage and> building the future around the continent. Without avoiding> the horrors and problems--from genocide in Rwanda to child> soldiers to AIDS--Maier stresses the initiative and> determination of rarely acknowledged individuals finding the> way ahead one step at a time.> ------------------------------------------------------------> How to do it:> To make processing your suggestion easier, just put this form> in an e-mail to books@africapolicy.org (clip and paste the form> into a new message) and fill in the blanks. Your answers can> be more than one line, but please keep within the brackets and> don't delete them.> 1. > [ ]> 2. <author(s) of book>> [ ]> 3. <place of publication>> [ ]> 4. <publisher>> [ ]> 4. <year of publication>> [ ]> 6. <mailing address and other contact information for> publisher>> [ ]> 7. <URL of publishers' web site, if available>> [ ]> 8. <your one- or two-sentence comment on the book>> [ ]> 9. <your name>> [ ]> 10. <your title and institutional affiliation, or other> identification>> [ ]> 11. <your city and country of residence>> [ ]> ************************************************************> This material is produced and distributed by the> Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational> affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary> objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States> around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by> providing accessible policy-relevant information and analysis> usable by a wide range of groups and individuals.> Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail> message): <a href="mailto:africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org">africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org</a> (about the Africa> Policy Electronic Distribution List); <a href="mailto:apic-info@igc.apc.org">apic-info@igc.apc.org</a> > (about APIC); <a href="mailto:woa-info@igc.apc.org">woa-info@igc.apc.org</a> (about WOA). Documents> previously distributed, as well as the auto-response> information files, are also available on the Web at:> To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to> For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,> 110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:> 202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: <a href="mailto:apic@igc.apc.org.">apic@igc.apc.org.</a> > ************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 21:42:11 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < <a href="mailto:ebrima.sall@yale.edu">ebrima.sall@yale.edu</a> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Cc: <a href="mailto:NSGA@commit.gm">NSGA@commit.gm</a> Subject: The University Extension Programme (UEP)Message-ID: < <a href="mailto:Pine.GSO.3.94.980128204207.16240A-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu">Pine.GSO.3.94.980128204207.16240A-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu</a> MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,First of all, I apologise for the long silence. I traveled out of thecountry, came back, and traveled again, this time to Gambia and Senegal, and stayed away for a month or so. Andin my absence, my mail box got full and, since I was not around, I couldnot respond to the warning signals in time. So, my e-mail account gotclosed for a couple of weeks, and I fell off the Bantaba. But, as you see,I am back, and very happy to be on the Bantaba again.While in Gambia, I went to see the authorities at the University ExtensionProgramme. Two of the issues we discussed were the following:i) The idea of a book collection & donation campaign for the University,College and National Libraries, that was discussed on this Bantaba a fewmonths ago. The person I spoke to acknowledged the importance of books toall universities. Infact, he said documentation is probably one ofthe most important problems that they are confronted with. Teachersare obliged to provide their own course/reading material for thestudents. Those coming from Saint Mary's University xeroximportant journal articles, etc and take them along to The Gambia whengoing to teach courses. However, he said they are also confronted with aspace problem. They have no place called a library exclusively belongingto the UEP. What they have is some space at the Library of the MDI whereto keep books on reserve for the UEP students. While this is very helpfulto he UEP, it is not quite enough for a University library. An additionaldifficulty in handling donated books would be the handling and otherlogistical issues that may arise, at a time when they are still a smallteam, with a staff of just a few people. The UEP, as we all know, is aprovisional arrangement, an experiment that is extremely promising, but itis still a provisional arrangement. Some of the tasks that need to becarried out will be carried out by the University of Gambia, when the UEPis phased into it.ii) The second issue is, precisely, staffing, particularly teachingstaff. The UEP is interested in getting more Gambian teachers/lecturers. Right nowthey have three Gambians among the faculty. A fourth one has been (or isabout to be recruited). All faculty are faculty of the University ofSaint-Mary's, Halifax. Gambian teachers are also normally recruited asAdjunct Professors of Saint-Mary's. Normally, courses are taught one at atime. Therefore, Gambian teachers need not be unemployed to teach there:they can arrange to be on leave for one month or so and use that time toteach at the UEP. Those who are interested in a teaching position at theUEP can therefore send their CVs to the following address:University Extension ProgrammeP.O. Box 133Banjul.Phone: 220-37 42 54Fax: 220-37 42 56E-mail: <a href="mailto:NSGA@commit.gm">NSGA@commit.gm</a> On the issue of giving books, I have also discussed with the Director ofPublications of CODESRIA, in Dakar. As part of its policy of supportingAfrican Universities, CODESRIA is willing to give some of the books it haspublished, as well as past issues of its journals. All that the UEP needsto do is to send some one to go to Dakar to collect them. CODESRIA is alsowilling to henceforth send one copy of every issue of each one of itsjournals (Africa Development, Afrika Zamani (a journal of history), the AfricanSociological Review, The African Journal of International Relations, andCODESRIA Bulletin) to the UEP library, and copies of all new books andworking papers, as it does with other universities.I have informed the UEP official I met.I think we should continue the conversation with the UEP officials, andwith the authorities of the other institutions to see how/if we can help.This, I guess, is something the Education Committee can coordinate.I am also copying this message to the UEP, for information, with the hopethat if there are inaccuracies in what I have written,they will correctthem. They may also want to clarify certain issues or add a few more tothose raised above.With all best wishes !Ebrima SallCODESRIA & Yale.------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 21:12:56 ESTFrom: SANG1220 < <a href="mailto:SANG1220@aol.com">SANG1220@aol.com</a> To: <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Subject: ScandalMessage-ID: < <a href="mailto:1ce6a188.34cfe5aa@aol.com">1ce6a188.34cfe5aa@aol.com</a> Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitBobby, I don't think people are refraining from discussing the scandal in D.Crather I suspect everybody is busy getting ready for ramadan or waiting to seehow this thing unfolds. A word to the wise, for the pres. to be impeached, itrequires that he be found guilty of using the office of the presidencyillegally. The mere allegation of a sexual act does not constitude animpaechable offense, rather if he's found to have suborne perjury he could bein trouble. Even here, problem arises because it becomes a he say, she saysenario. Perhaps we should wait and see where the chips fall before delvinginto it with vigor.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 21:57:30 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < <a href="mailto:ebrima.sall@yale.edu">ebrima.sall@yale.edu</a> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Subject: Re: Eid day???Message-ID: < <a href="mailto:Pine.GSO.3.94.980128215120.16240B-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu">Pine.GSO.3.94.980128215120.16240B-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu</a> MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAbout four hours ago, I spoke to a relative in Senegal, who happens to bean Imam, and he told me that a Declaration has been issued, saying that Eid day isFriday.Ebrima.On Wed, 28 Jan 1998, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> Can someone tell us when Eid day is? Can Drammeh Kunda in the Middle East tell> us the situation in their part of the world? I hope ya all had> nice Ramadan.> Jaiteh Kunda NkooEbrima SalliiimmmllmmmEEeNPPynnnppppppppppssmmmmmnp------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 Jan 1998 22:12:19 -0500From: "A. Scattred Janneh" < <a href="mailto:amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net">amadou@mail.lig.bellsouth.net</a> To: <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Subject: Re: ScandalMessage-ID: < <a href="mailto:34CFF393.7D27@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net">34CFF393.7D27@Mail.lig.bellsouth.net</a> MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSANG1220 wrote:> A word to the wise, for the pres. to be impeached, it> requires that he be found guilty of using the office of the presidency> illegally.To be impeached is not the same thing as removal from office. The termsimply means charging the president with wrongdoing. No US president hasever been removed from office as a result of the process. Only AndrewJohnson (from Tennessee) was impeached by the House but he remained inoffice since his detractors were one vote short of the necessarytwo-thirds of the Senate required to convict him.KEY STAGES IN THE PROCESSStep One: House Judiciary Committee conducts investigations and/orhearings and makes a recommendation to the full House ofRepresentatives.(Nixon balked after the HJC recommended impeachment.)Step Two: If impeachment is recommended, the full House votes on thematter. A majority is required to IMPEACH the President.Step Three: The Senate tries the president, with the Chief Justicepresiding. Two-thirds of the body must vote for conviction for thepresident to be removed.In this intensely partisan climate and system, who expects Clinton to beimpeached, convicted, and removed from office? NOT ME!!Amadou------------------------------Date: Thu, 29 Jan 1998 08:38:38 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < <a href="mailto:kolls567@qatar.net.qa">kolls567@qatar.net.qa</a> To: < <a href="mailto:gambia-l@u.washington.edu">gambia-l@u.washington.edu</a> Subject: Re: Eid day???Message-ID: < <a href="mailto:01bd2c78$26207180$LocalHost@q-tel.qatar.net">01bd2c78$26207180$LocalHost@q-tel.qatar.net</a> MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Jaiteh,I am terribly sorry about the late response.I was too busywith this Koriteh related affairs that I didn't have time to check mymails.But I am sure you now know that the koriteh in the middle East istoday, Thursday whilst, as Mr.Sall has said,gambia and Senegal would havetheirs on Friday.So,now that the Ramadan is over, those who have beenstealing water (I am not going to name names here;pretty obvious,isnt it?)have now been shamed.So,a very enjoyable Koriteh to everyone,and that includes those who havebeen pressurising their doctors to tell them that they are not fit to keepfast! What a shame! It was just thirty days.Regards Basssss!-----Original Message-----From: Malanding S. Jaiteh < <a href="mailto:msjaiteh@mtu.edu">msjaiteh@mtu.edu</a> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Thursday, January 29, 1998 11:30 AMSubject: Eid day???>Can someone tell us when Eid day is? Can Drammeh Kunda in the Middle Easttell>us the situation in their part of the world? I hope ya all had>nice Ramadan.>Jaiteh Kunda Nkoo------------------------------ Momodou





The NCC has drafted a new constitution.

What does it say? Who will challenge Jammeh?

At times it is the economy.

Is investing heavily in infrastrutural development the answer?

All these new school buildings, but where are the teachers?

Sometimes it is culture or its absence thereof;

Other times it is education,

The University Extension Program,

Book Donation Campaign,

Announcement: A new Committee for Education is being formed.

Curriculum evaluation ...

Another voice jumps in to remind us;

'70% of the workforce are farmers',

So we ought to focus on Agriculture.

We ought to invest more in this sector!

Another voice dissents from the agriculturist.

'No! Agriculture failed to transform our

Nation into a modern economy.'

The answer lies in Information Technology.

Perhaps, says another. But where are our techies?

Announcement: A new company in Banjul is providing

e-mail access to gambians. Welcome gambia-l shadow list!

Postings from news sources are forwarded to the bantaba.

The news agencies rep. on the bantaba objects to it.

The bantaba ponders then acts. 'Keep the info. in the bush.'

Announcement: The Bush List is now operational. News postings

related to Gambia and Africa can be obtained there.

Sometimes the mood of the bantaba is playful.

A monkey joke is delivereed with such potency,

The entire bantaba doubles over with laughter.

Oh, by the way. Another new member has been added.

Welcome to our bantaba, we look forward to your intro.

Announcement: Jobs and Fellowships FWD.

Religion is raised and quickly buried. Too sensitive.

The Duutoo boys poke fun at Gunjurians.

The international community is assesed.

Someone pinch me. Is this not our Second Anniversary???



LatJor



LatJor



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



Greetings,

Alasana Jammeh and Sebja S. Adams have been added to the list.

Welcome to this Gambian bantaba (pencha bi) in cyberspace. Please

send a brief introduction to





Happy Eid ul-Fitr (koriteh) to everyone on the Gambia-l!!



Momodou Camara





At 08:38 AM 1/29/98 +0300, Bass wrote:



>So,a very enjoyable Koriteh to everyone,and that includes those who have

>been pressurising their doctors to tell them that they are not fit to keep

>fast! What a shame! It was just thirty days.

>



Pa Musa, maybe you can respond to the above statement. I remember during

Ramadan you used to tell us in class that your doctor had diagnosed you with

ULCER, so you couldn't keep fast. I have always wondered over the years the

scientific reasoning behind that argument. I hope you are feeling ok now.

(hope you see the sarcasm??). Best of luck in The Gambia.

It's Tamsir.





I have not received any mails from since yesterday.

So I'm jsut testing to make sure there is nothing wrong



Latjor wrote:

>

>Greetings:

>Though days, months and years keep flying by,

>our bantaba continues to keep us all on on top of issues.

>At times it is the political situation in our motherland.

>Will the AFPRC step down? Will there be elections?

>The NCC has drafted a new constitution.

>What does it say? Who will challenge Jammeh?

>At times it is the economy.

>Is investing heavily in infrastrutural development the answer?

>All these new school buildings, but where are the teachers?

>Sometimes it is culture or its absence thereof;

>Other times it is education,

>The University Extension Program,

>Book Donation Campaign,

>Announcement: A new Committee for Education is being formed.

>Curriculum evaluation ...

>Another voice jumps in to remind us;

>'70% of the workforce are farmers',

>So we ought to focus on Agriculture.

>We ought to invest more in this sector!

>Another voice dissents from the agriculturist.

>'No! Agriculture failed to transform our

>Nation into a modern economy.'

>The answer lies in Information Technology.

>Perhaps, says another. But where are our techies?

>Announcement: A new company in Banjul is providing

>e-mail access to gambians. Welcome gambia-l shadow list!

>Postings from news sources are forwarded to the bantaba.

>The news agencies rep. on the bantaba objects to it.

>The bantaba ponders then acts. 'Keep the info. in the bush.'

>Announcement: The Bush List is now operational. News postings

>related to Gambia and Africa can be obtained there.

>Sometimes the mood of the bantaba is playful.

>A monkey joke is delivereed with such potency,

>The entire bantaba doubles over with laughter.

>Oh, by the way. Another new member has been added.

>Welcome to our bantaba, we look forward to your intro.

>Announcement: Jobs and Fellowships FWD.

>Religion is raised and quickly buried. Too sensitive.

>The Duutoo boys poke fun at Gunjurians.

>The international community is assesed.

>Someone pinch me. Is this not our Second Anniversary???

>

>LatJor

Thanks for signing us up.

Happy 'Koriteh'

Sebja ADAMS



Gambia-Lers ALL over the world,



I hope that Ramadhan was as exciting for you as it was for me. I wish each

one of you and your families a blessed EID MUBARAK, and hope that we get

tons of blessings for our fasting. And may some of those blessings be

passed on to our country in particular and the world in general.



It's lunch time now, got to run :-) C'ya later!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



The Atlanta Gambian Community Organization cordially invites you to their

Koriteh Party to be held at Chastain-Woods Apartement Clubhouse. Tickets are

$10 per person, to be held on Saturday, January 31 from 10pm onwards. Proceeds

will go to the funding of the upcoming fourth of July/Gambian re-union

celebration. For those of you in the metro-Atlanta area please inform others.



For additional information, please contact 404-320-0283 or 770-952-7517, and

ask for Ablie Njie or Kunta Sissoho respectively.



Thanks, Happy Eid

Baboucarr Sillah



It's probably alittle too late for this........but I thought this was

really nice. Hope everyone had a really nice Korite!!! By the way, can

someone please give me some info on ALD?? ie the date etc. Are there any

more concrete plans about the conference and what is the topic to be

discussed??? (I might have missed that) etc. Thanks!!!

Ancha.



President's Ramadhan Message



>>December 30, 1997

>>>

>>>

>>> Warm greetings to everyone observing the holy month of Ramadan.

>>>

>>> For millions of Muslims across our nation and around the world,

>>>Ramadan marks the time when God revealed the Holy Quran to the Prophet

>>>Muhammad. During this sacred month, the ninth in the Islamic lunar

>>>calendar, devout Muslims concentrate on their faith, study the Quran,

>>>and discipline themselves through fasting between dawn and dusk. They

>>>seek to answer Islam's call to a life of piety, justice, and peace and

>>>to draw closer to God and to one another through many hours spent in

>>>prayer and contemplation.

>>>

>>> Ramadan is a powerful reminder to all of us that the true riches of

>>>life are found, not in material goods, but rather in the gifts of the

>>>spirit: the ever-present guidance and bountiful mercy of God, the love

>>>of family and friends, and the freedom to worship according to one's

>>>own conscience and convictions.

>>>

>>> As the crescent moon once again heralds the coming of this season

>>>of faith and spiritual renewal, Hillary and I extend best wishes for a

>>>memorable observance.

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>> WILLIAM J. CLINTON









> Mr.Jaiteh,

> I am terribly sorry about the late response.I was too busy

> with this Koriteh related affairs that I didn't have time to check my

> mails.But I am sure you now know that the koriteh in the middle East is

> today, Thursday whilst, as Mr.Sall has said,gambia and Senegal would have

> theirs on Friday.So,now that the Ramadan is over, those who have been

> stealing water (I am not going to name names here;pretty obvious,isnt it?)

> have now been shamed.

>

> So,a very enjoyable Koriteh to everyone,and that includes those who have

> been pressurising their doctors to tell them that they are not fit to keep

> fast! What a shame! It was just thirty days.

>

>

> Regards Basssss!





Eid Mubarak Bassss. Some members of our community have been in touch with families in the middle East and they also confirmed Thursday's EID. Whatever the day, I would like to bid all a great Koriteh( Sungkarr Salo)!

I just hope that the Drammehs, Fofanas, Jallows, Sidibehs and Sankarehs had all mananged to keep the up with the promise.



Malanding Jaiteh





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 Jan 1998 13:12:04 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Eid day???

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Anyway in The Gambia Eid is Friday. Some villages did pray to day though. You

know the normal argument as to who saw the Moon. Most peole in the North Bank

have prayed because the Moon was seen at Medina Baye Mass, but the Greater

Banjul Area did not pray because they claim to have not seen the Moon.



The Supreme Islamic Council were on television last night to announce that

since no one had claim to see the Moon, Eid will be on Friday. It was after

this announcement, around 10:30PM, that the people of Medina Baye Mass callled

SUD FM to annouce the sighting of the Moon. So you can imagine the confusion,

some have stopped fasting but did pray and others continue their fast and

every body will pray tomorrow.



Something has to be done to rectify this situation.



PEACE

Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 Jan 1998 13:36:20 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: gambia-l 2nd anniversary?

Message-ID: <





> Latjor wrote:

> >

> >Greetings:

> >Though days, months and years keep flying by,

> >our bantaba continues to keep us all on on top of issues.

> >At times it is the political situation in our motherland.

> >Will the AFPRC step down? Will there be elections?

> >The NCC has drafted a new constitution.

> >What does it say? Who will challenge Jammeh?

> >At times it is the economy.

> >Is investing heavily in infrastrutural development the answer?

> >All these new school buildings, but where are the teachers?

> >Sometimes it is culture or its absence thereof;

> >Other times it is education,

> >The University Extension Program,

> >Book Donation Campaign,

> >Announcement: A new Committee for Education is being formed.

> >Curriculum evaluation ...

> >Another voice jumps in to remind us;

> >'70% of the workforce are farmers',

> >So we ought to focus on Agriculture.

> >We ought to invest more in this sector!

> >Another voice dissents from the agriculturist.

> >'No! Agriculture failed to transform our

> >Nation into a modern economy.'

> >The answer lies in Information Technology.

> >Perhaps, says another. But where are our techies?

> >Announcement: A new company in Banjul is providing

> >e-mail access to gambians. Welcome gambia-l shadow list!

> >Postings from news sources are forwarded to the bantaba.

> >The news agencies rep. on the bantaba objects to it.

> >The bantaba ponders then acts. 'Keep the info. in the bush.'

> >Announcement: The Bush List is now operational. News postings

> >related to Gambia and Africa can be obtained there.

> >Sometimes the mood of the bantaba is playful.

> >A monkey joke is delivereed with such potency,

> >The entire bantaba doubles over with laughter.

> >Oh, by the way. Another new member has been added.

> >Welcome to our bantaba, we look forward to your intro.

> >Announcement: Jobs and Fellowships FWD.

> >Religion is raised and quickly buried. Too sensitive.

> >The Duutoo boys poke fun at Gunjurians.

> >The international community is assesed.

> >Someone pinch me. Is this not our Second Anniversary???

> >

> >LatJor

> >

>

> Thanks for the reminder Latjor and a brief summary of the events on the

> Gambia-l during the past two years.

>

> Happy anniversary in advance to everyone.

>

> Momodou Camara

>

Latjor,

Thanks for that reminder. I would like thank all of you managers who give your time to keep the list going. I think we all need to be proud of ourselves for ensuring that "horoma ning Buu-nyaa"(Yarru ak Teranga) had been the code of conduct over the past two-three years. These are no doubt the basic building blocks of democracy. Certainly, Gambia-lers do not need this kind of lectures but I would want all members to do one thing. Reflect on some of the 10 most valuable things we learned from becoming members of this great Bantaba(Penchabi).



I can not conclude without mentioning by name, a visionary, compatriot, colleage a friend and really someone I have come to admire. The man who made all this possible. I know he will not agree with me(but thats only in his nature). He is the founder of this list, the man in "Dekat" our great Fana fana, Dr Katim S. Touray. Oops, he prefers to be called katim so don't mind if you skip Dr.



I will call on all to flood his mail box atleast for this occasion and send him a note as an acknowledgement of his efforts towards a Gambian Cyber-Bantaba.







That was really sweet,Lat! Keep up th good work down there!





Regards Bassss!





>Greetings:

>Though days, months and years keep flying by,

>our bantaba continues to keep us all on on top of issues.

>At times it is the political situation in our motherland.

>Will the AFPRC step down? Will there be elections?

>The NCC has drafted a new constitution.

>What does it say? Who will challenge Jammeh?

>At times it is the economy.

>Is investing heavily in infrastrutural development the answer?

>All these new school buildings, but where are the teachers?

>Sometimes it is culture or its absence thereof;

>Other times it is education,

>The University Extension Program,

>Book Donation Campaign,

>Announcement: A new Committee for Education is being formed.

>Curriculum evaluation ...

>Another voice jumps in to remind us;

>'70% of the workforce are farmers',

>So we ought to focus on Agriculture.

>We ought to invest more in this sector!

>Another voice dissents from the agriculturist.

>'No! Agriculture failed to transform our

>Nation into a modern economy.'

>The answer lies in Information Technology.

>Perhaps, says another. But where are our techies?

>Announcement: A new company in Banjul is providing

>e-mail access to gambians. Welcome gambia-l shadow list!

>Postings from news sources are forwarded to the bantaba.

>The news agencies rep. on the bantaba objects to it.

>The bantaba ponders then acts. 'Keep the info. in the bush.'

>Announcement: The Bush List is now operational. News postings

>related to Gambia and Africa can be obtained there.

>Sometimes the mood of the bantaba is playful.

>A monkey joke is delivereed with such potency,

>The entire bantaba doubles over with laughter.

>Oh, by the way. Another new member has been added.

>Welcome to our bantaba, we look forward to your intro.

>Announcement: Jobs and Fellowships FWD.

>Religion is raised and quickly buried. Too sensitive.

>The Duutoo boys poke fun at Gunjurians.

>The international community is assesed.

>Someone pinch me. Is this not our Second Anniversary???

>

>LatJor

>

>LatJor

>

>______________________________________________________

>Get Your Private, Free Email at

>





Amadou, I couldn't agree with you more. Al Nimbara

Thanks

Daddy Sang



Hi all, can anyone help this man?



>Subject: Gambia High School

>

>Dear Mr Lyons

>Many years ago (63-64) I was a VSO volunteer at Gambia High School.

>Probably the best year of my life!

>Now my son, himself a GAP volunteer in Nepal some years ago, is visiting

>The Gambia in a couple of weeks time. I have never been back but am

>keen to help him make some contacts for me and to enrich his own visit.

>Many of my ex-pupils must be in their mid 40's; perhaps some might

>remember me!

>Do you have any details of the Gambia High School. Headteacher etc.

>Also, is there a local paper published in Banjul?

>Wouls appreciate your help.

>Anthony Lunch <







SANG1220 wrote:

>

> Bobby, I don't think people are refraining from discussing the scandal in D.C

> rather I suspect everybody is busy getting ready for ramadan or waiting to see

> how this thing unfolds. A word to the wise, for the pres. to be impeached, it

> requires that he be found guilty of using the office of the presidency

> illegally. The mere allegation of a sexual act does not constitude an

> impaechable offense, rather if he's found to have suborne perjury he could be

> in trouble. Even here, problem arises because it becomes a he say, she say

> senario. Perhaps we should wait and see where the chips fall before delving

> into it with vigor.

> Thanks

> Daddy Sang



Hope we all had a happy Koriteh (Eid al Fitr)today

Yes I did not feel to talk about the sex scandal during Ramadan.

Now that fasting is over , I can mention a few things on this matter.

If there were four witnesses to the sexual act Clinton allegedly

performed then there are grounds ( Islamic laws ) for some type of

punishment but according to all reports only his word against hers is

just a foolish case and it should be closed and forgotten.

It is his private life and his wife's and we should all not glorify

these false reports by even talking about it .

I personally do not believe that girl Monika who has a terrible sex

history with other men since she was sixteen or fifteen years old.

Sometimes bad girls like Monika and rejected women like Tripp are used

to set up politicians for slander and revenge.

If President Clinton was not doing his work well then we could hit him

with that issue not his personal sex life.



With all due respect to all those who have thus far contributed to the

alleged scandal of Clinton's infidelity, i would like to sway the discussion

to another more potent area. For the moment, i think it is inconsequential

whether Clinton is found guilty to have adultered or not. In my opinion, i

think the point that needs to be discussed is whetehr or not the outside

world is taking any lessons as the story unfolds. The not-so-obvious, yet

most important lesson from this drama is that of ACCOUNTABILITY and being

ANSWERABLE to the law. I cannot overemphasize the accountability issue here.



Clinton and AMERICA has demonstrated to the entire universe that nobody

should be above the law. (notice that this single sentence is a paragraph).



Everyone, irrespective of their leverage or authoritative capacity, should

be answerable to the law. Maybe some of the African DESPOTS should be given

free cable so that they can see what is going on in America. Can somebody

help????? I don't mean to be sarcastic, but i find it really fascinating and

commendable that a sitting president is chided, harassed, molested, and

downright trodden by the media without any fear of retribution. What makes

it even more admirable is the fact that Clinton and his Democratic party are

BEGGING the public to wait for the facts before passing judgment.

Putting aside the external forces that are responsible for the

scandal, i think that Clinton's GLOOMY predicament is a SHINING example of

democracy at best. Without openly trying to circumvent the law, Bill has

chosen to be judged by a jury of his peers. Maybe somebody should explain to

us the underlying facts behind "OPERATION GREEN MONEY" without being too

confrontrational. Africa, are we going to learn from the American

experience, or are we going to blatantly ignore history again as we have

done on numerous accounts in the past???? Our future lies in what lessons

we take from this scandal. Our leaders MUST subordinate themselves to the

people they represent rather than act as the MIGHTY overseers of the

yeomanry class.

Just a thought people. I reiterate that i have definitely been

impressed by America's respect for the rule of law in the Lewinski-Gate scandal.



Best of luck to all. ID Mubarak!!!!!!



(Managers, please subscribe Basiru Ndow to the list. His e-mail address is



It's Tamsir.





Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> Gambia-Lers ALL over the world,

>

> I hope that Ramadhan was as exciting for you as it was for me. I wish each

> one of you and your families a blessed EID MUBARAK, and hope that we get

> tons of blessings for our fasting. And may some of those blessings be

> passed on to our country in particular and the world in general.

>

> It's lunch time now, got to run :-) C'ya later!

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

We had a fantastic Eid in DC and Md area also

Do not eat too much like I am doing right now. The Saudi Embassy had a

party for the kids and it was a real fun day with feelings like Eid not

just another day



BobbySil wrote:

>

> The Atlanta Gambian Community Organization cordially invites you to their

> Koriteh Party to be held at Chastain-Woods Apartement Clubhouse. Tickets are

> $10 per person, to be held on Saturday, January 31 from 10pm onwards. Proceeds

> will go to the funding of the upcoming fourth of July/Gambian re-union

> celebration. For those of you in the metro-Atlanta area please inform others.

>

> For additional information, please contact 404-320-0283 or 770-952-7517, and

> ask for Ablie Njie or Kunta Sissoho respectively.

>

> Thanks, Happy Eid

> Baboucarr Sillah



Thanks Baboucar

In the Washington metropolitan area ,The Gambia muslim Assn is planning

a similar fund raising party on the 14 th of Feb at the MCC in Silver

Spring, Md

(I may be in your area the same weekend so expect my call)

Do you know Momodou Sanneh's tel number?? If so pls give it to me or

please give him my work tel 703 288 1489. Thanks

Hope your Eid party turns out OK. Good luck

Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:

>

> It's probably alittle too late for this........but I thought this was

> really nice. Hope everyone had a really nice Korite!!! By the way, can

> someone please give me some info on ALD?? ie the date etc. Are there any

> more concrete plans about the conference and what is the topic to be

> discussed??? (I might have missed that) etc. Thanks!!!

> Ancha.

>

> President's Ramadhan Message

>

> >>December 30, 1997

> >>>

> >>>

> >>> Warm greetings to everyone observing the holy month of Ramadan.

> >>>

> >>> For millions of Muslims across our nation and around the world,

> >>>Ramadan marks the time when God revealed the Holy Quran to the Prophet

> >>>Muhammad. During this sacred month, the ninth in the Islamic lunar

> >>>calendar, devout Muslims concentrate on their faith, study the Quran,

> >>>and discipline themselves through fasting between dawn and dusk. They

> >>>seek to answer Islam's call to a life of piety, justice, and peace and

> >>>to draw closer to God and to one another through many hours spent in

> >>>prayer and contemplation.

> >>>

> >>> Ramadan is a powerful reminder to all of us that the true riches of

> >>>life are found, not in material goods, but rather in the gifts of the

> >>>spirit: the ever-present guidance and bountiful mercy of God, the love

> >>>of family and friends, and the freedom to worship according to one's

> >>>own conscience and convictions.

> >>>

> >>> As the crescent moon once again heralds the coming of this season

> >>>of faith and spiritual renewal, Hillary and I extend best wishes for a

> >>>memorable observance.

> >>>

> >>>

> >>>

> >>> WILLIAM J. CLINTON



Thanks Ancha

I heard it live on the Arab network of America (ANA) Radio and satelite

TV. It fealt good that we as muslims are getting the long overdue

recognition we deserve and I hope Eid will be a national holiday as Yom

Kippur / Ras Hashana are now in Md.

By the way the Honarable first lady, Hillary Clinton had an Eid party

today also (second one -last year was the first)at the White house today

at 3.30 pm. I was honoured to be one of the guests. She deserves praise

for her efforts even though politics is involved (- trying to get muslim

votes this coming elections-) We have now become potential voters which

they are trying to tap.

No I don't think it is any of our business to talk about the President's

private life. Free as the U.S. may be it is the DUTIES that he was elected to

carry out that we are interested in. This President unlike many other U.S.

presidents have the interest of BLACK people and women at heart. It is

painful that a woman is being used to do the damage to such a fine person. He

was a human being first before becoming a president.



I think Africans, especially Gambians should stay away from this topic. We

know why.



I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all muslims on their

feast of Eid-el-Fitr. May peace rule the world and let us human beings learn

to love each other.



Cis



wrote:

>

> Anyway in The Gambia Eid is Friday. Some villages did pray to day though. You

> know the normal argument as to who saw the Moon. Most peole in the North Bank

> have prayed because the Moon was seen at Medina Baye Mass, but the Greater

> Banjul Area did not pray because they claim to have not seen the Moon.

>

> The Supreme Islamic Council were on television last night to announce that

> since no one had claim to see the Moon, Eid will be on Friday. It was after

> this announcement, around 10:30PM, that the people of Medina Baye Mass callled

> SUD FM to annouce the sighting of the Moon. So you can imagine the confusion,

> some have stopped fasting but did pray and others continue their fast and

> every body will pray tomorrow.

>

> Something has to be done to rectify this situation.

>

> PEACE

> Tombong Saidy



Tombong

This problem is over fourteen hundred years old and cannot be solved

until people get educated on the moon sighting criteria . (either the

actual astronomicaly calculated birth of the moon or the actual sighting

of the crescent ) If it is not sighted then it is normal to fast thirty

days which is ok too. We also have this problem here in the USA but the

Shura council of NA has devised a method which applies both scientific

and actual sighting methods without compromising the religion.

For example here in the Washington metropolitan area we knew the birth

of the new moon was yesterday evening just after maghrib but only after

we had a confirmed sighting in Califonia (west coast) around 9.47 pm

that Eid was officially declared. Technology helped a lot

I suggest you use your TV to educate the Masses on this by getting an

expert muslim astrologer clarify this matter. The man who calculates the

prayer times and calender for the Islamic Society of America ( my

neighbour also) has tought me a lot and I will be glad to share some of

his writings with you if you want.

Peace

Happy Eid

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



LatJor,

Good summary indeed and a time to evaluate also

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



wrote:

>

> No I don't think it is any of our business to talk about the President's

> private life. Free as the U.S. may be it is the DUTIES that he was elected to

> carry out that we are interested in. This President unlike many other U.S.

> presidents have the interest of BLACK people and women at heart. It is

> painful that a woman is being used to do the damage to such a fine person. He

> was a human being first before becoming a president.

>

> I think Africans, especially Gambians should stay away from this topic. We

> know why.

>

> I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all muslims on their

> feast of Eid-el-Fitr. May peace rule the world and let us human beings learn

> to love each other.

>

> Cis



Thanks and your observation is right on the money.

Who is 100 % clean nowadays??

As Christ said " before you talk about the spick in one's eye check the

beam in yours first" ( I hope I quoted right - from my bible class at

SAHS )

--

Habib Diab Ghanim



Dear Mr L

I think at that time the Ghs was still under the Methodist Mission. If

anything if your son goes to the methodist mission office at Dobson street in

the Gambia he will have a lot of information and help.



The Present Principal of GHS is Mr. William Carr. Lived at Grant Street.

Another person who might be of help is Mrs C.M.R.Cole of long street. Who i

am sure was a teacher at the school at the time She taught English Language.

If you want any specific names or addresses I will be willing to help to the

best of my ability.



I limany Gambians treasure the positive attitude that the VSO have instilled

in our country in the past thankyou for your contribution.



Cis.



Habib, In a message dated 98-01-29 23:45:39 EST, you write:



<< I personally do not believe that girl Monika who has a terrible sex

history with other men since she was sixteen or fifteen years old.

Sometimes bad girls like Monika and rejected women like Tripp are used

to set up politicians for slander and revenge. >>



Are you saying that you disbelief her because she's got a gloomy sex history.

I'm not too sure about that argument.



BTW the topic was to extend immunity to all those who preffered not to discuss

it.



Sincerely

BS #1



Tamsir in your message dated 98-01-29 23:39:05 EST, you write:



<< Putting aside the external forces that are responsible for the

scandal, i think that Clinton's GLOOMY predicament is a SHINING example of

democracy at best. Without openly trying to circumvent the law, Bill has

chosen to be judged by a jury of his peers. Maybe somebody should explain to

us the underlying facts behind "OPERATION GREEN MONEY" without being too

confrontrational. Africa, are we going to learn from the American

experience, or are we going to blatantly ignore history again as we have

done on numerous accounts in the past???? >>



Great point pal, this is one of the underlying facts why I brought up the

subject. If we abate topics like these, we will never see the meaning of true

democracy as applied in our backyards.



Cheers,

Baboucarr Sillah



There will be a meeting in Atlanta on Saturday, January 31st 1998 and all

Gambians and Friends of The Gambia in Atlanta area are invited. The Majority

Leader of the National Assembly, Honourable Tamsir Jallow and the Minority

Leader, Honourable Kemesseng Jammeh, will be in Atlanta for a few days and

would like to meet with the Gambian community.



They are transiting from Mexico, where they were attending the Global

Parliamentarian Forum.



Details of the meeting could be received from Malafy Jarju (Home tel:

404-288-0026, Office Tel: 404-773-9483). The meeting will be held in the same

hall as the Koriteh Party according to Malafy.



This will be a historical meeting, because this is the fist time both the

ruling party and the opposition will share a podium to discuss issues of

common interest to The Gambia.



Give us your feed backs of the meeting.



PEACE



Tombong Saidy



Bass, maybe I can do it as an ASCII-file

Asbj=F8rn

> very much.

>=20

> In the meantime,Keep Up The Good Work Down There!

>=20

>=20

>=20

> Regards

> Bassss!

>=20

> One of you from the Gambia-L some times ago asked for hotel adresses.

> can give comments or corrections. Regards from Asbj=F8rn

One of you from the list some times ago asked for hotel adresses.=20

Thanks Asbjorn for the information on hotels and resthouses. Still, I

From: Alpha Robinson <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Wednesday, January 28, 1998 6:47 PM

Subject: Re:My Commentary On What PDOIS Had To Say On The ECONOMY!!





Bass,



As HAlifa stated in his posting, the issue of the national economy is

a matter which "requires more than common sense economics.... It requires

intellectual honesty on the part of decision makers and their

fidelity to propositions that are fully grounded on irrefutable

premises." I would like to add that this issue is a matter of life

and death. If we choose to solve it creatively we can guarantee ourselves

and

our children a meaningful life under the earth, if we choose to be

otherwise we will remain the scum of the earth (please excuse my

language)



Bass heed those words for they are very crucial especially to us the

"cream of Africa". We the educated ones cannot allow ourselves to

indulde in intellectual dishonesty for the hopes of our people are on

our shoulders.



Bass PDOIS had stated earlier, well before Jammeh's days in its

manifesto what its stand on the private sector is and this is exactly

what Halifa reflected on the posting. PDOIS says come private

investment well and good but we should not fold our hands and wait

for it. Now if you go about calling PDOIS a" socialist or

Semi-Socialist party and that as a result the economic strategy it is

now putting forward and confidently portraying as the only cure for

the economic ailment of our nation are a direct product of Marxian

Econnomic analysis which is by default hostile to market forces" it

makes me really wonder on two counts:

First, I wonder whether you have made any efforts to know what PDOIS'

economic policy is.

Secondly, I wonder what you were really up to when all of a sudden

the cold war jargon downs on you from God knows where. It's awkward

because in Halifa's analysis neither Socialism nor Marxism was

mentioned.



As I hate to speculate, I'll leave it to you to answer or not answer

as you like. One thing is certain though. In your contribution you

haven't provided any alternative. To say that the way should be paved

for private investors is so cheap that I would not like to believe

this is all you have to offer the Gambian people.



Finally, let us be alerrt to the fact that the development of the

Gambia entails more than enriching a few educated Gambians. Our people

Bass, the vast majority of the Gambian people are living in

deplorable conditions. Therefore any policy which attempts to

sideline them cannot be a meaningful one. Perhaps it is time Bass for

you, me and our likes, the educated Gambians to realise that ALL the

Gambian people want to have a better life. I am sure if you were not

lucky to be educated you would heve been talking differently today.

If you were a farmer earning ONLY one thousand Dalasis or two PER

ANNUM you would not be telling us that theMONTHLY salaries of members of

perliament

SEVEN THOUSAND Dalasis is meagre. If you were an unlucky farmer, you

would not have been saying that the resources of the country should

be given to a few Gambians to enjoy.



Finally, I would like to add that one does not have to study economics

to understand certain very basic things. Of course a person who

studies economics is more likely to be exposed to economic issue. I

would like to conted here and now though that he who makes it a

priority can also become conversat with economic issues without

holding a degree in it. Remember that Malcolm X, one of the most

influencial African Americans, did not posses any

degree in any of the issues he was very eloquent in. Knowlwdge

belongs only to those who sought it, so it is nonesense to think that

only economic graduates can talk about economic issues.



much respect



Alpha







Get Your Private, Free Email at



