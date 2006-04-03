Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Date: Mon, 12 Jan 1998 13:07:32 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: For Dr. Sall of CODESRIA

Momodou Camara, you wrote:

> Tomaa,

> I have just spoken to Mr. Mkandawire and he confirmed the

> appointment. He lives a few hundred metres from me here and I met him

> through Dr. Ebrima Sall last year.

Hey Tomaa,



Thank you for the response. What a co-incidence that you and Mr.

Mkandawire know each other! For another thing, I didn't even know that

he was residing in Denmark. The last I heard he was in Sweden. Anyway, I

am just glad that you were able to confirm the appointment. Now then,

since you have been so helpful, I would like to ask of you one more favor.

If it is not too much of a burden to you, could you kindly send me his

phone number (or email address) in Denmark via private mail?



As usual, your efforts are always appreciated... and... greetings to the

family.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Date: Mon, 12 Jan 1998 19:49:27 +0100

Hi everyone!



My name is Svend Ole Kvilesjoe (28). I am a web-journalist in the

norwegian newspaper Aftenposten, based in Oslo. From 1992-1994 I lived

in Bansang, The Gambia, working with the youth organization 4H. Its now

operating in 27 villages throughout the country.



I have many good friends in Gambia and have just returned from a four

week visit.

Now I am hard working with a new resource place at Internet, and i will

keep you informed about the progress. The release will hopefully be in a

few weeks.



Anyone who has something to contribute to my Gambia-place at Internet,

please send me a mail. Good photos, stories, news, general information,

spesific information, - I will consider everything!



I am also looking for a person - hopefully in Oslo - who can be able

and villing to teach me the fula-language. I speak some mandinka, but

would really like to learn fula before returning to the Gambia.



Abaraka!



Morro Camara,

alias Svend Ole Kvilesjoe :)



Date: Mon, 12 Jan 1998 14:12:02 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Was the Minister in the Gambia?

Hello folks,



Apparently , the tour has taken the Honorable Louis Farrakahn to The

Gambia. May I ask your views on the visit??



Please see:

http://www.finalcall.com/worldtour/index.html







Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Date: Mon, 12 Jan 1998 22:10:19 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Members

Greetings,

Isatou Sanneh, Marie Darboe and Sulayman Mbenga have all been added

to Bantaba. Welcome to Gambia-l, please send a brief introduction to

gambia-l@u.washington.edu.



Regards

momodou Camara

Date: Mon, 12 Jan 1998 23:10:45 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh"

To: "gambia-l"

Subject: IS IT IN OUR NATURE - PART 2

TO MY MIND, one of the most fundamental reasons for Africa's economic

stagnation and permanent poltical instability is due to our inability to

build strong, mass-oriented, and representative autonomous organizations.

It will be clear in due course why I hold this belief. In the mean time let

us begin by putting the whole issue in a concrete historical and

gheographical context.

Wherever, a couple of Gambians immigrate, they initially are bound to

socialise, give one another mutual and material support and share in the

sorrows and joys of one another. As other compatriots arrive, the first

individuals play host to them, helping them out through bureaucratic chores

and the basic practical realities of the new cultural environment. But as

the group grows larger the old bonds of national solidarty eventually

weaken as members feel more and more culturally and economically secure in

the new place. The arrival of others belonging to other language groups, or

from the same regions, same schools, help to further weaken the collective

national identity. While everyone formerlly knew everyone else, at some

later point in time, more and more become strangers to one another, to the

extent that efforts at organizing collective activity is hampered by

distrust and individualism in a situation where earlier on, edicts of one

for all and all for one were the guiding principles. This is in general,

how immigrant communities EVERYWHERE evolve and villages develop. However,

the character of the factors hampering organisation will depend on the

historical experiences and the social backgrounds of the individuals

concerned Therefore, what we are talking about here is not about Gambians

in Stockholm or in Washington D.C or in Oslo - or in Doha - per se. What we

are looking at is simply how Gambian society operates in Gambia. So it is

indeed useful, and even necessary, to locate the whole of this discussion

on its natural historical and geographic setting.



I would like to write about what, in my opinion, are some of the

general reasons behind the failures of the autonomous orgainzations of

Gambians, proceeding by taking up those aspects I think Mr. Ndow left out;

and where I have an opinion, I shall venture suggesting what I think could

be done to bring about improvement. One important belief I need to mention

before proceeding is that I do not think that political questions are

ingrained with any measure of absolute truth; a truth which rational

people, through objective investigation, can ultimately discover. I think

it is an instance of maximum naivete to believe that. Whatever truths there

are cannot be more salient than the results obtained through social

practice.



Mr. Latjor Ndow excellent's contribution addresses the issues almost all

organizations of Gambians are confronted with. It seems to me though, that

the Organization of Gambians In Sweden (OGIS) is a special case in that it

has been, more or less dominated, for more than ten years, by a tiny,

effective, group of Gambian revolutionists belonging to the Movement for

Justice in Africa (MOJA-G). This domination no longer obtains, and MOJA

itself has long resorted to hara-kiri as a way of resolving contradictions

spurred on by a devastatingly cheap opportunism and treachery.

Having said that I should begin by directly answering Buharry's criticisms

and say why I think some of these were unfair.

NO, IT IS NOT IN OUR NATURE. One reason is that patriotic, broad-minded,

rational, and democratically inclined Gambian parents CAN bring up

children, who are generous in spirit, free from irrational fears and

superstition, tolerant, intellectually honest, and with an ethnic identity

that celebrates and respects difference rather than promotes societal

discord; children who can be brought up to listen to and respect the

opinions of others and children who, when they have become men and women,

can make up their minds by objectively reasoning on the validity of ideas

at stake without caring whether or not the persons behind the ideas are

imagined or real enemies of their husbands or wives:



Throughout the 80s and into the early 90s, the OGIS had been one of the

most active immigrant organizations in Sweden. It operated a discotheque,

organised children acticvites, cultural events - the most famous of which

has been the yearly arranged Gambian Cultural Week - activities for women,

symposia, debates and film shows. It sponsored week-end trips to either

Oslo or Gothenburg every summer and occasionally invited and sponsored

visiting Gambian artists and musicians to organise exhibitions and perform,

respectively. It invited intellectuals to give lectures on many formerly

current and topical issues of concern to Africans and African-Americans.

(We had Ngugi Wa Thiongo, Professor Abdul al Akalimat - I do not remember

from which US university, and two other African professors, one of them an

expert on Aids working at Rikshospitalet in Copenhagen, and the other Dr.

Felix Konotey Ahulu, a world-famous Ghanain expert on Aids and sickle-cell

anaemia, based in London. The Ogis published a news magazine, the Gambia

Newsletter, which, I am sure, many of you must have known about. In 1993 it

sent a container loaded with medical equipment and other hospital supplies,

worth 100.000 SEK, to the RVH in Gambia, and again just a few months ago it

financed the transportation of a container loaded with technical aids

valued at 250,000 SEK to the Gambian Association of the Physically

Disabled. OGIS was so active and respected by the Swedish authorities that

any group of Africans wanting to organise on any pan-African issue were

advised to involve OGIS members. If nothing else, this, I think shows that

with all our backwardness, with the hosts of predicaments we have, Gambians

can come together and make progressive things happen.

The present inactivity and general laxity in OGIS now is principally the

result of the withdrawal of MOJA members. While some, like myself, are

still involved, most are so disillusioned by their experiences that their

former enthusiasm to organise Gambians is simply gone. After their active

participation, it became obvious that the kind of discipline, dedication,

and sacrifice that running such an orgainzation requires has proved almost

impossible to induce Gambians to undertake. Nevertheless, even during its

most active periods, OGIS co-existed with other less known organizations of

Gambians.



Comparing Ogis with say the Eritreans, as Buharry did, was unfair because

the motivations to organise came from quite diiferent sources. The

thirty-year war with Ethiopia, and internecine battles amongst different

liberation groups produced the highest concentration of nationalist

sentiments amongst all classes and ethnic groups of Eritreans. It was the

searing thirst for national liberation and the threat of this common

external enemy which forced Eritreans, by dint of sheer necessity, to close

their ranks and hold on to one another. Eritrean nationalism was one sealed

in blood, and even after the war it is this experience that still affects

the level of sacrifice they are willing to undergo for their country.

Gambians have never had that kind of violently induced collective bonding.

So our nationalism is one we have to create ourselves, by other means.

Similar reasoning can explain why Ugandans also find it easier to get

along. Theirs has been, unfortunately, bonding produced by a long line of

post-independence tragedy, from Idi Amin Dada, the endless fighting, the

scourge of AIDS, to the present climate of optimism.



Mr. Ndow wrote: as a matter of

> fact, one does not have to be a rocket scientist to identify these. go

> to any 'kampeekaay' and raise the issue of our community's condition and

> you will hear (between sips of attaya of course) some of the most

> brilliant analyses on why we are divided. age, gender, ethnicity,

> educational or religious background all become non-issues when the

> gambian mind goes to work dissecting 'our problems'! the issue then, it

> seems to me, is not our lacking in understanding of the nature of our

> problem. we know it intimately! where we have fallen short has in

devising solutions and implementing them....



But then therein lies our tragedy. I mean that, if our predicament is only

that much difficult to access and assess, why then do we have a problem

devising solutions and implementing them? My understanding being that a

problem is what to do about a predicament. My belief is that what we think

are brilliant analyses are in fact never thorough. If we believe that age,

gender, ethnicity, religious background are causes of our fragmentation (as

they obviously are) I think we need to stretch our logical investigation

further and ask: why is age a predicament? why is gender a predicament?

why ethnicity and religion????? In order to change our present reality we

need to know not only what factors constitute our reality. We must also

know how these factors interact and operate as they influence that reality.

Pinpointing these factors, to my mind, is not the same as analysing them

thoroughly.

Nevertheless, I must declare quickly that I should not pretend to be

able to do that. If this reasoning is convincing, then we would have agreed

on a useful point of departure. (Part 3 follows).



Momodou S Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.







Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 02:43:42 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh"

To: "gambia-l"

Subject: IS IT IN OUR NATURE?? - PART 3

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Added to placing the historical and geographical context in Gambia, I

would like to also say that I will be now and then commuting from realities

in Gambia to the realities of Gambians elsewhere. The points are quite

numerous so I will try to be brief:



1. OUTSIDERS: As was well paraphrased in OGIS constitution, there are those

Gambians who believe they have finally come to the Swedish paradise and

would have nothing to do with their embarassing Gambian past. There are

still others who believe that our undeveloped circumstances are the work of

God and they would not waste their time trying to undo what was the work of

ALLAH. Others feel they are too good to associate with lumpens , and would

have nothing to do with any riff-raffs.

The only way to convince these sort of people is perhaps through activity.



2. POOR EDUCATION: There certainly were coup plots to remove Mojanites from

influential positions in the Executive Committee. But these never amounted

to anything more than bickering. My believe is that in spite of their great

numerical superiority, most Gambians were intimidated by what they felt was

the intellectualism of Mojanites. Serious articulate cases could never be

brought up to garner sufficient support. This has telltale parallels with

how the masses of Gambians define PDOIS, for instance, and even how

ordinary people relate to those considered to be intellectuals. Obviously,

here the problem is not with the people but with those who are eager to get

them organised.



3. INFORMATION: In the old days in Gambia, communities were small and

people devised ingenious ways of spreading information: messengers, talking

drums, coded language, signs and symbols. Technological change and literacy

added the radio and newspapers to these and they became an effective

instrument of coercion and propaganda in the hands of governments. The only

news that was news was always that which served the interest of the state.

Truth, and nothing but the whole truth became a very rare commodity. So the

people created their own information systems, the radio "kang kangs" of

this world. Rumours grow on land where timely, reliable information is not

sown. Gambians in Sweden are world champions in spreading rumours. They

would always talk about "the money". Some would still, jokingly, ask

me...."suma raka! ana halis bi!?" , refering to the of reasonably large

amounts of money OGIS accumulated over the years. 85% of Stockholmers never

pay their membership dues. So most of them have no rights whatsoever, to

the money they are constantly asking about. The failure on the part of the

organisers was that financial reports were rarely given and these occasions

were few and far between. By their inaction, they contributed to the rumour

mongering. Because we are so poor, and because corruption is a real

problem, leaders and people in responsible positions do not only have to be

accountable, but information about national resources ought to be frequent,

comprehensive, and understandable. In our organizations some would stay on

the outside because they would have persuaded themselves that some insiders

are stealing the money. But once information about the money is made

regularly available, they would have one less excuse for staying away. BTW,

the misuse of collective funds in rural village organsations is a rather

widespread problem in Gambia. The reasons, I think, are related to the

social distribution of power.



4. HISTORICAL PRECEDENTS: A major difficulty in our efforts to create

successful autonomous organizations is the fact that historical comparisons

are not available. There is little in our collective experience that

informs us that Fulas, Jolas, Mandinkas, Wollofs, and other ethnic groups

did in fact come together to pursue common ideals; much less to organise

themselves on the basis of equality and mutual respect. The Muslim -soninke

wars were mobilising. But they incidentally (in many cases at any rate)

were made on ethnic lines. Besides, at independence, the major political

parties were also formed and organised on tribal basis, even if the smaller

ethnic groups, it may appear, had the freedom of choice of association with

any of the larger, organised ones.

Here, I think the role of the schools are important. From say, the

fourth grade, pupils should be taught and encouraged to build ideal

associations run by elected classmates. Here the basics of a democratic

tradition can be inculcated by, say, practicing debate, listening to

others, speaking in turns, voting according to beliefs, learning to control

funds, and giving reports, etc...I think ethnic division is a major hurdle

partly because we cannot fall back onto major, historically significant

cases of inter-ethnic solidarity and cooperation. This is far from saying

that these never occured. I am saying instead, that most of us do not know

about them.



5. DIFFICULT CHILDHOOD: The majority of us have experienced admonitions

such as "children should not ask that kind of question", or that "you must

not listen to elders conversing or discussing" or at any rate you are

supposed to be mute even when the elderly say a lot of things you know to

be untrue. Also, threats about djinns (spirits) and others such as "suluwo

kanaale" (bukki baange nyew /the hyena is coming) simply become sources of

future irrational fears and superstitious beliefs. These kind of codes of

conduct are simply destructive to the curiosity of children. Instead of

filling our curious intellect with information at the earliest time

possible, we are sometimes stopped from learning how things fit together.

This way scientific intelligence which is the result of a curious intellect

is often thwarted. We are also taught to supress our opinions as children,

so that by the time we are grown-ups we become experts in supressing the

opinions of others. We are not just unable to listen to others whose views

differ from ours, we cease every chance we have to make sure that they get

no chance of saying something. Should anyone wonder why journalism is one

of the riskiest professions in Africa? Another major difficulty here is

when as children, our language skills remain underdeveloped because we are

often denied speaking without fear in our hearts. I suspect that this

affects us in our communication with others. Where we feel slighted in

discussions or arguments we may tend to take short cuts (instead of

argueing out our case) by heaping insults and invectives on our opponents.

Communication becomes impossible at that point, and the meetings just break

down, for example. (Bass can you say something about this? I think there is

more to it than I have mentioned.)

Superstition simply encourages constant trips to the marabouts and we

learn very early, how to believe things without a shred of evidence. The

mere suspicion that she must have said something wicked about you becomes

the source of the most akward mutual public persecution ("taysantay").



6. INNOCENT ETHNIC BEHAVIOUR: At any one naming ceremony in D.C or Oslo or

Stockholm, you will mostly likely discover that the Gambian public present

is disproportionately representative of the same ethnic group as that of

the hosts. I do not believe that this happens deliberately, i.e through

planning. It simply happens that if your wife and you are Wollof, most of

your acquaintnces, and friends are likely going to be Wollofs as well. So

they form the croud at your child's naming ceremony. In other words, you

unconsciously organise an ethnically biased significant cultural program.

So you can never think of yourself as being tribalist. And that itself is

dangerous enough, because behaviour that is automatic in times of "peace",

is likely to be reinforced, and sanctioned by conscious planning in "war"

time! We can all do something about this right away. Next time you have

such a great programme, you MUST DELIBERATELY invite members of other

ethnic groups, even if they are mere acquaintances. In fact you may begin

by learning a second Gambian language!



I must stop here for tonight! I am simply too tired to continue. I have

just two more paragraphs left. If you however think that I am wasting your

time with so much rubbish, kindly consider my apology as already given.

Good night.

Modou S Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.





Date: Mon, 12 Jan 1998 23:20:56 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: Help!!

Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

via Commit





Karafa Badjie



I refer to your following note on the List:



> I am urgently in need of the telephone number of St. Augustine's High

> School in Banjul. Please help as soon as possible if you are in

possession

> of the telephone number.

> My thanks in advance!



You may dial St Augustine on:



229598 or

228128



Regards

Archi





Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 03:21:46 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh"

To: "gambia-l"

Subject: IS IT IN OUR NATURE? PART 1

Elakeh,

Sister Jabou is a good muslim and good muslims do not get angry during

Ramadan. They are forgiving and conciliatory. I am therefore convinced that

Jabou would not come to your aid.

Thank you for supplying me with part of Buharry's questions. I have no

illusions however about rendering justice to this subject, even if I

categorically refuse to be "just at one place". Edward Said says we should

be everywhere, and black people have more reasons than any other people to,

indeed, be everywhere.

But this has taken too much of my time. Thanks to your encouragement, it

is almost done.



keep up the good work down there!

Modou Sidibeh, KARTONG...



Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 11:51:29 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh"

To: "gambia-l"

Subject: IS IT IN OUR NSTURE? - PART 3, CONTINUATION

A more appropriate sub-heading for point 4 above is Absence of Historical

Precedents.



7. THE SOCIAL DISTRIBUTION OF POWER: Mandinka society, like many others, is

well organised structurally. From children at the age of five or six, to

village elders, social roles are designed for everyone. Ultimate power,

however rests in the hands of the elderly men, the women simply playing

consultationary roles. This however is not just because they are elderly.

The significant factor is that elders are the repository of culture, they

know the society's history, its enemies and friends, its totems and taboos.

In short their experience is the ultimate source of wisdom for the klan and

village.

And then came colonialism, the Western model of government and its

institutions, and eventually, so-called democracy. To make matters short, I

am suggesting that democratisation is effectively the process of wresting

power from the hands of the elderly in order to distribute it, somewhat

evenly, in the the society at large. It is one way of stating that

knowledge and wisdom is no longer the private property of the elderly; and

everyone knows that no one gives up power with enthusiastic readiness.

(During the Transition Period, this confusion of roles - the exercise of

traditional power and that wielded by the democratic state - is what

accounts for President Jammeh's famous confrontations with the elders).

That age is a hurdle in building organizations could be looked at from this

perspective. Our society simply accorded respect to those who are older on

the basis of that fact because largely i think these latter have been

thought to be wiser. Now that age does not automatically imply wisdom, we

are faced with giving respect just for the sake of age. I think our society

MUST continue to accord the elderly respect on the basis of age. (That way

we ensure that everyone dies in dignity, among other things). We have to be

innovative in searching for ways of interacting with those who are older in

every possible way without being disrespectful. How we speak to one

another, how we rectify one another are important considerations in this

respect.



8. GENDER CONSIDERATIONS: I only remember that as a child, after being

circumscised and lived in the bush during the process of healing and

initiation into manhood, I was taught the most elaborate and ingenious ways

to insult women: words, symbols, and signs designed to cause tremendous

pain and anguish. I cannot now in retrospect understand why we were being

taught to hurt our mothers and sisters. Was it because our fathers wanted

to sever our close ties with our mothers, knowing that we are more

emotionally attached to them. i.e their own roles as fathers pale into

insignificance when compared to what our mothers endure in our behalf?

We must support all things for the economic empowerment of women...(that is

almost a cliche these days). If the President were me he should do two

things this year: 1. Declare 1998 a year for the FREEDOM FROM VERBAL ABUSE,

and pass legislation banning insults (we must simply learn to direct our

agressions into argueing rather than resorting to verbal violence!), 2: On

Women's day, the men in all families should simply get into the kitchen, do

the laundry, fetch firewood, do the beds, clean up and fetch water! It is

time we practically show our mothers and sisters, just once a year, that we

do appreciate what they do for us by letting them take the day off. If dad

is too old to get into the kitchen, well we the sons and brothers should

ask him to give a special present to mom. We should also ask all the women

in the family to forgive us for all the pain we may have caused them even

if unintentionally.

(In fact I might just send this to the Vice President!! ...:-) :-)



8. INTELLECTUALS...Except for the emergence of PDOIS in Gambia this

century, I think it can be safely claimed that Gambian intellectuals never

in any meaningful way engaged in dialogue with the rest of the population.

Except in the pursuit of narrow private interests, or in the service of the

state the intellectual class distinguished itself by being completely

marginal in public life, always under the shadow of authority and power,

almost always against the fundamental interests of the people. Always aloof

and taciturn, they in fact never did talk to each other openly, much less

to the people for whom they ought to have readily made available their book

knowledge in, say, public lectures...telling the people about the world,

democracy,our history, offering suggestions for solving their problems,

informing them on how governments work, about the law, basic hygiene...man,

you name it! Eventhough Islam caused a lot of blood letting in Gambia

during much of the last 60 years of the 19th century, muslim clerics were

active in spreading their knowledge of the Holy Koran and the Hadith. They

built schools, preached about the kingdom of Allah publicly, and travelled

extensively sharing their knowledge. I think that is one reason why the

homes of Imams are usually crowded even today. Common people simply wish to

get advice and guidance on how to conduct their lives. Gambian

intellectuals need to create similar connections with the people and make

themselves available if they should be respectably looked upon to help in

building and leading autonomous organizations for any noble aims.

In fact it is wishful to think that even in Gambia-l, we are any better.

There is no reason why anyone should believe that academic snobbery does

not exist here... those from Harvard think that by some measure they occupy

a higher pedestal than those from Gambia college and so engage in Oxfordian

snobbery. I do really hope that such a trend is now forever broken. When

Katim initiated this list, and others at columbia, and perhaps elsewhere

made it a reality, a very significant historical landmark was made. For the

first time, Gambian students, academics, professionals, and many other

people exchange views and write about their concerns for Gambia and the

world reasonably well. Well, we should be more than grateful for that. At

the same time, well-educated compatriots such as Katim , Latjor Ndow, Jabou

Joh, Sulayman Nyang, (and many others I do not know about) who paricipate

in discussions and make available their views, beliefs, and comments, and

who have argue with us, not minding our questioning their points of view,

deserve much more thank simple thank yous...they ought to be told that they

are tremendously important sources of inspiration and hope.



Hey, that is all for now, and I got to go.



Momodou S Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.



Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 12:16:26 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh"

To: "gambia-l"

Subject: Re: NEW MEMBERS

Lams and General Mboob, I am ceasing this opportunity to welcome you

heartily to the 'bantaba'. The same applies to all new members.

Cheers,

Momodou Sidibeh.



Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 11:05:19 -0600 (CST)

From: Paul Jammeh

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L Lamin Bojang

Hi Lamin,

WELCOME ABOARD THE BANTABA. WE HOPE TO HEAR YOUR BEAUTIFUL CONTRIBUTIONS.

THIS IS PAUL JAMMEH IN JACKSONVILLE, ALABAMA OR IN ATLANTA (SMYRNA).

PEACE,

PAUL



On Sun, 11 Jan 1998, LBojang wrote:



> Hi, my name is Lamin Bojang, and I recide in Georgia. I appreciate you adding

> me to the list; I will surely try to contribute as frequently as possible.

> Thanks

>





Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 13:26:18 -0500

From: jalibaa

To:

Subject: UPCOMING ISSUE OF JALI BAA

WE ARE IN THE PROCESS OF PUBLISHING THE FIRST ISSUE OF JALI BAA-THE

PUBLIC OPINION ORGAN FOR SENEGAMBIA JANUARY 1998.WE ARE CALLING ON

GAMBIANS AND AFRICANS IN GENERAL TO SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT THE ORGAN BY

CONTRIBUTING ARTICLES, POSITION PAPERS OF INTEREST TO GENUINE

DEVELOPMENT AS OPPOSE TO MALDEVELOPMENT(HEALTH,POLITICS,ECONOMICS,AND

CULTURE).WE URGE ALL INTERESTED AFRICANS TO ENGAGE US IN STRUGGLE, LET'S

UP THE ANTE, WE CANNOT KEEP ON LIVING UNDER THESE WRETCHED CONDITIONS

ASSOCIATED WITH AFRICAN EXISTENCE. WE MUST "INVENT THE FUTURE".FORWARD

INTO THE 21ST CENTURY WITH REKINDLED CONFIDENCE AND OPTIMISM. FOR

INQUIRES, COMMENTS,CRITICISMS CONTACT US AT: JALI BAA BOX 56436

WASHINTON, DC.20011 OR AT



OUS MBENGA



Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 16:52:03 -0500 (EST)

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie"

To:

Subject: Internship opportunities, deadline Feb 27 '98 (fwd) (fwd)

>Date: Mon, 12 Jan 1998 22:00:34 -0500 (EST)

>From: "Fatou N'Jie" <

>Subject: Internship opportunities, deadline Feb 27 '98 (fwd) (fwd)

>To: "N'Della N'Jie" <

> "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

> Yasanthi Perera <

>

>

>Deparment of Commerce

>>>National Oceanic and Atmosheric Administration

>>>

>>>Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) is recruiting

>>>undergraduate and graduate students for NOAA internships in the

>>>Washington, DC metropolitan area and in field sites throughout the

>>>country. This ten week program is designed to provide research

>>>experience to college students majoring in biology, environmental science,

>>>oceanic science, astmospheric science, marine science and computer science.

>>>

>>>DATES of the program: June 8-August 14, 1998

>>>

>>>Bonus: Undergraduate students will receive $360 per wk. Graduate

>>>students will receive $450 per wk. Stipends will include a 15%

>>>dislocation allowance based upon appointment location.

>>>

>>>Travel: One round trip ticket from your home or academic institution to

>>>assigned faculty. Reimbursement for distances over 50 miles one way

>>>will be AVAILABLE. Assistance in locating housing will be AVAILABLE.

>>>

>>>Eligibity: Students must be enrolled in an undergarduate or graduate

>>>program, pursing a degree in one of the PHYSICAL OR BIOLOGICAL

>>>sciences. Must be a permanent resident alien or U.S. citizen.

>>>

>>>Apply Now: Interested students should complete an application and

>>>resume by February 27, 1998. Application forms are available in Office of

>>>Multicultural Affairs, Telephone 202-885-3651, Butler 404

>>>

>>>Return Completed Applications to:

>>>ATTN: Harold Rider

>>>ORISE/ETD

>>>P.O. Box 117

>>>Oak Ridge, TN 37831-0117

>

>

>

>





Date: Wed, 14 Jan 1998 00:11:50 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: GambiaNet's Progress Report & Response to Recent Inquiries/Comm

Dear Gambia-L,

If you may recall, some days ago, Mr.Torstein, the Managing

Director of Commit, the private company that provides Email services

in the Gambia, announced the launching of a Gambian paper on the

Internet.The name of the paper is FRESH, a bi-monthly paper that

intends to specialize mainly in providing Sports and Entertainment

news in the Gambia.



The maiden appearance of a Gambian paper on the Internet is a very

Happy occasion not only for the company that owns that medium, but

also for the Gambian nation. It must also be a very happy occasion

especially for the Gambian diaspora as they constantly struggle to

reconcile between the Need to be physically away from their homeland

and the Want to be regularly informed of the comings and the goings

of this very special place to their hearts. So, we very sincerely

Congratulate and Welcome FRESH for its pioneering presence on the

Internet and hope that we could have with them and Committ, a

workable working relations in the not too distant future towards an

end that would serve their interest, ours and that of our wider

Gambian National Interest.



But as we mentioned above, FRESH is not a paper about Politics and

not about Economics; it is ultimately about Sports and

Entertainment, things that are meant to make us feel good even if

the reality of our lives are not that pretty to watch. Not that

anything is wrong with selling us an escapist medium, only that we

want to highlight the fact that a paper like that can only be an

addition to but certainly cannot be a substitute for an independent,

aggressive and politically and economically oriented paper that has

made it its job to tell us both the good and the bad news about the

political and economic health of our nation.To our mind, that is the

kind of paper we in the diaspora especially need and should want when

considering paying for an Online News Service.



It is because of this fact that we at GambiaNet decided some one year

ago that, by Gambian standards, the paper that comes closest to

meeting these criteria was the country's Daily Observer. And since

then, we have tirelessly worked on the project of bringing this

particular paper to the Internet and are glad to say that the entire

basic infrastructure is all set now. And if it has not been for the

few technical difficulties that our Gambian partner, The Observer

Group, has been facing, the Online Version of this paper would have

been a reality a long time ago.



A quick visit to our Website and a perusal of the impressive Observer

Demos that our technical team has assembled there should make that

demonstrably clear for even the hardened cynic. Once the Online

version of this particular paper is up and running, and hopefully

very soon, especially now that we have finished drafting the Contract

between us and the Observer Group, we would explore the possibility

of bringing the other prominent Gambian papers onbord, especially an

aggressive one like Foroyaa, if possible.



So, we are pleading with all those who have shown interest in this

project to continue to be patient with us as we sort out and try to

overcome the outstanding bottlenecks on our way towards a working and

reliable Observer online news services.



Maybe a complaint is in order here! This Observer Online project has

taken a little bit far too long to complete.That is true no doubt,

but as any Gambian living and working abroad knows too well, the

number of hours and amount of energy that is normally left for us to

use for ourselves in any given day after performing that routine but

delicate balancing act between giving our hundred percent to our

workplaces, our schools and our families is minuscule, at best. And

to squeeze into those few remaining hours of the day and tiny amount

of energy left of us a volunteer work such as we perform at both

Gambia-L and GambiaNet can prove extremely taxing sometimes for

anyone of us.

But all the same, all of us still contribute, albeit at varying

degrees. We do, partly because all of us need and want to be

constantly informed of the latest news in and about our

motherland, and where else could we do that better than in our lovely

Gambia-L?! And also partly because all of us know that the kind of

Gambia our children will inherit tomorrow will largely depend on the

amount of hardwork and sacrifices we the Gambians of today are

prepared to make for our homeland.



This brings to the other reason why we are writing this article.The

Mail that we referred to in our opening paragraph that Mr.Torstein

had sent to the Gambia-L to announce the Launching of the FRESH

newspaper infact contained more than a mere annoucement of that

fact. In a not so subtle manner, he among other things savaged our

competence, our lack of preparedness to make the sacrifices necessary

to finish this observer project, and our partial dependence on his

company, Commit to help train the observer people. But nothing could

be further from the truth, and the facts of the matter are as

follows:-



(a) The only request we have made of Commit to date is to help the

Observer with hardware and software installations and to train a

couple of Observer staff members in the use of the equipment.



(b) We have not thought of asking Commit for technical solutions

because there is no need to.



(c) In our dealings with Commit, they have not (not even once) had to

"push" for us (the "Observer group") to get anything done.



(d) Rather than use the little free time we have experimenting

with implementing an HTML converter on Macs we do not have access to,

we logically decided to buy a Quark to HTML converter priced at under

$100, with our own funds of course.



(e) We pooled our funds to form GambiaNet which will allow the

Observer Online service to be legally provided on a tax-free basis.



(f) We have finished a contract which we have sent to the Observer.



(g) Our volunteerism will ensure that any profits earned by the

project will satisfy the stipulation in our bylaws that profits be

applied towards Gambia-related development initiatives, especially in

education.



(h) We continue to work towards bringing the Observer

online and that the Observer, despite our visits and telephone calls,

has remained a reluctant partner.



(i) If the Observer does not tell us something definite about the

contract within next couple of weeks, we will start looking for

another Gambian paper to bring online.



(j) The URLs (

version at

) point to barebones

testbeds for the final site we have had in place since early last

fall.



(k) It should be noted that the site will provide us the

operational ease and efficiency we all desire given our time

constraints.



So, unless Torstein intended those irresponsible remarks about us as

a huge Ramadan joke, we cannot resist the temptation of concluding

that our friend has not done any meaningful homework on us, else how

could we explain the masochism inherent in his attacking the

intelligence and competence of the shakers of the very platform that

makes his otherwise very boring Emailing services such an exciting

proposition for his customers in the Gambia.



Of course, it has never been our style to either over-react or lose

our good sense of humour; and for that reason, we won't say more than

this on this subject, but we, of course, expect him to reciprocate us

with the kind of courtesy and respect we accord him, his brother and

the company that they run in our country.



We know that even though profit is the main reason why they are in

the Gambia, they are nonetheless contributing to the technical

development of our country, and we like them for it.



And we definitely have no problems whatsoever if Mr.Torstein finds

sending a Gambia paper to the Internet as easy as "a piece of cake"

That is the way it should be, because that is his livelihood and he

can afford to spend much, if not all, of his twenty-four hours on

it, whereas ours is a mixture of hobby and volunteer work on which we

can't afford to spend except a tiny percentage of our spare time.That

is the fundamental difference between our two situations that our

friend either chose not to remember or simply deliberately ignored

when he sent his that message to the Gambia-L.

So, we hope he would in the future show a higher degree of civility

in his dealings with us. And we thank all of you for your patience in

reading this report!



Those of you interested in the observer Online Services but who have

not yet registered, please do so now by sending an Email to Momodou

Camara at :





Regards from

Momodou Camara

for GambiaNet Inc.



P.S.

The attachement is Mr.Torstein's original mail to which we have just

responded.



Hi Gambia-L.



Resending this intro message...and adding some critisism!!



-------------------------------------

Hello Gambia-L



We are happy to announce a Gambian addition to the growing amount of

newspapers on the web.



The bi-monthly (twice every month) FRESH newspaper is now on the

Internet.



--------------

As the first Company in the Gambia the Informer Media Group Company

Ltd. has introduced a Online version of the bi-monthly newspaper FRESH

on the World Wide Web. If you have Internet access you can check us

out on these addresses for the first ALL FREE Online edition of FRESH;

http://w1.2220.telia.com/~u222000299

you are a member with Commit in the Gambia, the address is:

http://www.commit.gm



The Informer Media Group would like to invite any interested parties

to come up with suggestions for changes or content to the FRESH Online

version.



The FRESH paperversion is now sold in one thousand copies around The

Gambia. The Informer Media Group are welcoming any international

advertisers and interested investors..



Please send any enquiry and comment to the FRESH e-mail address:

lamkins@commit.gm



Address:



The Informer Media Group Company Ltd.

Publishers of FRESH,

The Sports & Entertainment Chronicle,

YMCA opposite MDI, Kanifing, The Gambia

P.O. Box: 2735, Serrekunda, The Gambia , Fax: 225833,



----------------------------------------------------------------------





Anybody has any comments on the paper?

Are you able to read it at the addresses?



And why this silence from the Observer-group people on this topic??



Just to make sure;

The reason we believe Observer is NOT on the web is due to two things:

Observer itself and the Observer group.



As a company we cannot put on such a project, without having other

people that are actually pursuing the topic actively. If we always

have to push and push to get this thing to go through we will in the

end think "why do we try to do this for these people when they don't

even seem to be able to something about it themselves.?" I mean, come

on, you guys (and girls) are supposed to be a bunch of high educated

fellows with some resources, so this thing should be a piece of cake!!

It's nothing I would be more happy about than see The Observer going

online, but i demands ACTION from the group. Just to give you an

example; you now know what kind of equipment (MAC) Observer use. Is it

so impossible to try out a system similar to that for some of you and

to spend SOME time developing this automatic Observer

page-converting?? Why do you not ask us any questions if it is

possible to do this or that, or if we can implement any solution you

come up with??



COME ON guys and girls.

Is it RAMADAN that takes a knock on you??



Regards,

Tosh "full speed"

Commit



PS. please tell anybody interested in The Gambia about the addresses

for the FRESH Online paper.











Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 18:14:02 GMT

From: David Gilden

To:

Subject: Taking the Train to Mali

Winter greetings to all,



I am going over land to Bamako, starting in the Gambia into 2 weeks.



Does anyone know how much the train will cost

from Tambakunda to Bamako.

What day/time the Senegalise Train comes through Tamba.

Any info at this time would be

greatly appreciated.

Thanks

Dave





*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*



http://www.drive.net/kora.htm







Date: Wed, 14 Jan 1998 11:42:16 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh"

To:

Cc:

Subject: Gambia Education Support Organization Plan- reminder

This is just a friendly reminder that its been a week since the Gambia

Education Support Organization (GESO) constitution and operation plan

had been sent to all members of Gambia-l for their approval.

To our new members. Just about 1 yr ago a proposal was sent to

Gambia-l to establish an organization for assisting Gambia individuals and

institutions in education. Ain education committee was established and

to develope a plan for this organization. Early this month a final

draft of the plan was submitted to Gambia-l for member approval. It is

hoped that once an approve or not approved not is received from all

members of Gambia-l interested members will be called upon to

register.



So far the education committees drafting team received only 5

responses. We hoped that this do not reflect the true feeling of the

members. Certainly a number of people must be very busy or missed the

posting. To that effect I will once more send the document (its in 2

parts). My apologies to those who received my previous posting.



malanding Jaiteh



ps I thought I might add that the proposal could only be implemented

if people do not show interest and approving or not approving in one

sure way of doing that.







Date: Wed, 14 Jan 1998 11:50:13 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh"

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

Fafa, thank you for that technical perspective on coastal erosion.

Its good to have experts around. keep up the good work up/down there

as Bassss would say. I hope the ice storm missed your part of the world?



Malanding Jaiteh

>

> Hi, Malanding and all the Bantaba people,

> I have been following the very interesting discussion on coastal erosion

> in The Gambia.

>

> I am a geologist by training and profession and I have been higly involved

> in thinking and trying to seek a sollution if there is any to coastal

> erosion in The Gambia.The theories of geological and geomorphological

> processes of coastal environment are really complex and cannot be dealt

> in this limited time and space.So what I would rather do is to give a

> very brief history of response measures so far taken to combat coastal

> erosion in The Gambia and some general ideas I have gathered trough my

> personal experiece and readings.

>

> The entire coastline of west and central Africa, from Mauritania to Angola

> is retreating at diferential but alarming rates in almost all these

> countries (see UNEP Regional Seas Report and Studies No. 107, 1989).In

> Senegal for example, shoreline retreat at Rufisque has been estimated at

> between 0.45 and 2.46 m/yr (1959 to 1980).As recently as 1997, the

> Sangomar spit that borders the saloum river was been completely cutoff,

> totally

> inundating the village of Jiffere (personal visit to the site in July

> 1997).In The Gambia, studies ( mainly aerial photo interpretation ) have

> indicated a general erosion rate of 1-2m/yr. In Localized severely

> affected areas such as the Banjul muslim cemetery area, Rufisque and

> Jeffere, in senegal and many other areas in the subregion such as the

> victoria beach Lagoes erosion rates are much higher. The Geology

> department of Chiek Anta Diop University in Dakar has carried many

> studies,like wise other parts of the subregion and overseas including

> the US but there is yet no conclusive answer to the problems of coastal

> erosion.

>

> In The Gambia like many parts of the world, several hard and soft

> stabilization efforts were tried but so far the success story is hardly

> told anywhere. Even in the US a lot of failures of beach protection

> efforts have been reported.

>

> In 1957, the Banjul muslim and christian cemetery area suffered from

> flooding during spring tide. Groynes of ruhn palm were constructed with

> concrete pannels as respose . This was latter abandonned and rhun palm

> piles connected by timber walling and ruhn palm sheet piles, jetted into

> the sand secured

> to the walling by means of nailing was tried. Both efforts have worked for

> sometime and latter failed as we observe today.A combination of groynes

> and

> boulder stone pitching retained in gabions have also been tried, with no

> success.

>

> Resently the muslim community heaped some boulder stones on the seaward

> side of the muslim cemetery and this also could not work. This effort was

> followed by another gabion basket (bolders in coated wire mesh ) method of

> protection which is also failing.The most recent effort is UNDP sponsured

> effort which has been mentioned in one of the e-mail messages.

>

> The above is just a synopsys of the problems and efforts. The biggest

> question is which stabilization method is most suitable and why all these=

> =20

> methods are failig. All methods

> including concrete wall have failed in many places and infact such

> methods have a very serious side effects of the sea attacking the two ends

> of the

> wall and thus aggravating erosion at these sides.There are several

> examples of

> this which I cannot give here, but the various sea wall trials in

> Rufisque, in senegal are typical and near home examples. The sea wall at

> Radio Syd is proved to only hold the sea temporally, The effect of end

> erosion can be seen there too.

>

> Therefore the issue of coastal erosion is global and the causes are not

> very clear in many places including the Gambia and Senegal. The current

> trend of thought is better coastal zone planning, i.e the planning and

> management of human activities in the coastal environment. Relocation of

> human activities including settlements are some of the solutions in some

> literature.This is a very costly venture but it may worth thinking and

> planning at an early stage. The village of Jeferre, in Senegal was forced

> to relocate by nature within a very short period of time. The US

> Geological Survey

> report " Coasts in Crisis " by S.J. Williams, K Dodd, and K. K.Gohn, 1991

> suggested that the first step needed to manage the coastal crisis is" to

> understand our- coast better, to build a solid foundation of earth-science

> data on coastal processes and evolution". =20

>

> Thus Sand mining, infracstructure development are all anthropogenic

> activities which have been blamed for causing or aggravating coastal

> erosion. This cannot be denied but, natural factors such as low

> topography,unconsolidated rocks, aggressive hydrodynamic system, and more

> importantly sea level rise should be serious looked into, particalarly in

> the case of west Africa region.

>

> Malanding, this is done in a big hurry but I think I need to share little

> I know in the Senegambia region with all of you. I am curently writing a

> short paper on costal erosion in The Gambia.This cannot be available

> immediately, because it has to go through academic scrutiny.

>

> Anyway the National Environment Agency (NEA) can be of some help in

> providing more recent interventions and the current coastal zone

> management paradigm in the Gambia =20

>

> Thanks

>

> Fafa

> On Wed, 7 Jan 1998, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:

>

> >=20

> > > From

> > > Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 09:49:26 +0100

> > > From: =3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D <

> > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> shington.edu>

> > > Subject: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

> > > MIME-Version: 1.0

> > > Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

> > > X-To: "'

> > > X-Priority: 3

> > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> > >=20

> > > Jabou, I made the same experience when I visited Gambia in November.

> > > Some oceanographers must come to gambia and advice the government. As I

> > > see it they have started to prevent just outside Banjul where you have

> > > the cementary. But at the same time the coast, and the beach where I wa=

> s

> > > staying this time was taken. The beachbar at the Hotel Atlantic was nea=

> r

> > > to disappear one night. Banjul will one day (if not allready) be an

> > > island. The Sea want to break through, and if the government want to

> > > preserve, they need experts. All the sand taken from the beaches go to

> > > all the building-activities, because the tradition is building with

> > > concrete-blocks.(Which I will change with my house in Gambia) The more

> > > houses, the more sand they transport from your beaches. And because of

> > > the big lorries going to Gunjur-Kartong, to bring sand from the beach,

> > > the main road is totally spoiled. The government got a foreign loan, (a=

> s

> > > I was told on the news in november) to build a new road from

> > > Serekunda/Bijilo to Gunjur along the coastline. What that will come to

> > > mean of exploitation of natural ressources, or rich gambians to buy the

> > > costal area for housing in the long run, or better conditions for the

> > > people living down there, better transport, better service etc., will b=

> e

> > > interesting to follow. How the government will balance the development

> > > and the preservation of nature and natural ressources at the same time=

> ,

> > > is interesting for a foreigner as me, who can se the result in Denmark

> > > from just thinking of progressing the infra-structure, and now have to

> > > repair from the investments in the past. It all helps to give a better

> > > NGP !! First take the ressources and build the towns, the roads and all

> > > that, and now "repair" the nature again. Just a comment Asbj=F8rn.

> > =20

> >=20

> > I thank Jabou and Asbjorn for bringing up the Gambia beach problem. Let m=

> e start by saying that I am no expert in this subject. I happen to be a con=

> cern somebody having the feeling that somthing is not right.=20

> >=20

> > Jabou some legend say that Banjul will be consumed by the sea. I am no b=

> eliever in legend but I think the threat to Banjul and the surrounding is n=

> o doubt real and I believe it is well understood by the government. What is=

> not clear is whether the real cause of it is undertood. Theories say that =

> sand mining is the major cause followed by construction particularly on the=

> south Bank of the estuary. However several attempts have been made to miti=

> gate the problem including banning sand mining between Banjul and Bijilo p=

> erhaps even beyond. What is interesting is that the problem seems to be inc=

> reasing. The only things that really seem to work (only for a short while t=

> hough) is the artificial Barriers on the beach. I will call expert to corre=

> ct me on this. If that seems to be the case then we might want to look beyo=

> nd sand mining on the south Bank. I think that big picture approach may giv=

> e us better understanding. A complete study of ocean and river currents on =

> both sides of the !

> > !

> > !

> > !

> > !

> > river.=20

> >=20

> > I say that one reason. For quite sometime now (perhaps 20 yrs) there is a=

> growing sand bank near Barra around the ferry terminal and former GPMB de=

> pot. The problem was so serious that the Ferry terminal had to be regularly=

> dredged. That problem could have come from the construction of those stuct=

> ures. If so then one may ask, where would all that sand be if the structure=

> s were never built? Perhap we could hydrologists and physicists in the Bant=

> aba who are familar with the area to put in their thoughts.=20

> >=20

> > Asbjorn, one can understand your feelings about the potential impacts of =

> the new road. Let me say that there is no land between Tanjeh and Banjul th=

> at one can call "really public" except for a few patches. Also unless thing=

> s changed since 1994, much of the lands in the area along the proposed road=

> had been purchased by affluent Gambians aware of the plans since early 199=

> 0s. The road had been part of the tourist development plan and almost all t=

> he beach (except a few strips) had been desinated Tourist Develepment Area.=

> Talking of Natural Resources, it is sad to say,there is very little of tha=

> t.

> >=20

> > Malanding jaiteh

> >=20

> >=20

>





Date: Wed, 14 Jan 1998 13:19:59 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh"

To:

Cc:

Subject: GESO plan for approval

Folks, this is part 1 of 2 of the GESO document for gambia-l approval. My apologies if you received it earlier on.





malanding jaiteh







Gambia Education Support Organization





I. Mission



The mission of the Gambia Education Support Organization is to provide

assistance to Gambians and Gambian institutions in education in the Gambia.

A vital part of the Organization's mission will be to become a medium through

which intellectual, logistic and material resources of Gambians and friends

of the Gambia can be utilized to improve education in the Gambia.



To this end, the Organization will:



Provide intellectual, material, logistic and other support to individuals and

institutions in need at all levels of education in the Gambia.



Facilitate access to information and resources on education and research in the

Gambia.



Improve coordination and communication among members to support education in

the Gambia.



Develop and maintain a responsive and financially stable organization.



II. Organization structure:



General Membership



Membership to the Organization is open to all (Gambians and non-Gambians). There

shall be two categories of membership, voting and Honorary members. Voting

members will be required to pay annual membership fees as determined by the

Organization. All voting members will have the right to vote and run for office.

Members who fail to fulfill their obligations will cease to have the above rights.

All other contributors who do not fall under this category shall become Honarary

members.



Executive Committee



The Organization will conduct its overall activity through the Executive Committee.

The Executive Committee will oversee the planning and implementation of the

Organization's activities. The Committee will be voted in every two years. It shall

consist of the Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, ex-Executive

Director, three Zone Coordinators (Gamabia, Europe and North America), and a

Treasurer.



Zones/Regions



Geographically the Organization will be divided to three zones: Europe, North America

and Gambia. Members in other regions can chose their zone of affiliation at their

convenience. Zone Coordinators will oversee the Organization's activities in their

zones and will act and speak on behalf of their zones.



III The Constitution



Article I The Name of the Organization.



The name of the organization (hereinafter referred to as the Organization) shall be

the GAMBIA EDUCATION SUPPORT ORGANIZATION, GESO.



Article II Location and Address



The Principal office of the organization shall be at the address of the current GESO

Exective Director.



Article III Membership



Section 1. Membership of the Organization is open to all (Gambians and

non-Gambians). There shall be two categories of membership, voting and honorary

members. Voting members shall be required to pay annual membership fees to be

determined by the the Executive Committee in consultation with the Financial and

Fund Raising Committee. All voting members will have the right to vote and

run for office. Contributors who do not wish to be active members in the Organization

shall become honorary members.



Section 2. The membership year is the calendar year ending December 31.



Article IV Membership fees



The following membership fee will be charged accordingly.



US $10 per month for non-student members residing in North America, Europe,

Australia New Zealand and Japan.



US $2.5 adult members elsewhere including Gambia.



US $5 Students in North America, Europe, Australia and Japan.



US $1.00 for students elsewhere.



Article V The Executive Committee



Section 1. The Executive Committee, subject always to the provisions of this

Constitution, shall have general supervision and control of the management and

administration of the affairs of GESO and may exercise all or any of the power of

GESO including, without limitation , power to make donations of, and accept

donations to, the funds of GESO and to invest and reinvest its funds in any

property, real or personal, to such extent deem advisable PROVIDED,

however, no such donation shall be made to any member and no such

investment shall be made in the securities of, and no loan made to, any member.



Section 2. Special meetings of the Executive Committee may be called by the

Executive Director or by any four (4) or more of the officers.



Section 3. A quorum for the transaction of business at any meeting of the Executive

Committee shall constitute a simple majority of officers.



Section 4. Every officer shall be entitled to vote at any meeting on all matters.



Section 5. The Executive Director shall give notice of every meeting of the

Executive Committee to each officer at least one (1) week before the meeting.

Notice of the Executive Committee meetings must specify the purpose.



Article VI Officers



Section 1. The officers of GESO shall be a Executive Director, Deputy Executive

Director, a Treasurer, and three Zone Coordinators, one from each Zone. An Executive

Committee shall consist of all the officers, who shall have the power of a Board of

Directors and other such members that the Executive Committee shall appoint to serve

from time to time at the discretion of the Committee.



Section 2. The Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director and Treasure shall

be elected by the members as specified in Article IX. Zone Coordinators shall be

chosen by their Zones to represent them on Executive Committee.



Section 3. The Executive Committee may designate one or more individuals as

temporary officers, to continue as such during such term as shall be specified by the

Executive Committee. Such temporary officers need not be members of the Executive

Committee.



Section 4. Any temporary officer appointed by the Executive Committee may be

removed from office by the Executive Committee when his or her duties as prescribed

by Executive Committee, has been executed out as determined by the Executive

Committee.



Section 5. Any officer may resign by filing with the Recording Secretary or filed

with the Executive Committee a written resignation, which shall take effect on being

filed or at such other time as may be prescribed therein. Any vacancy at any time

existing in the Executive Committee or in any other office or in any committee may be

filled by the Executive Committee at any meeting and the person chosen to fill the

vacancy shall hold office for no more than 120 days or until an elected member is

chosen. Any officer may be removed from office with just cause by the Executive

Committee following notice, which states her/his removal, is proposed.



Article VII Powers and Duties of officers



Section 1. The Executive Director shall be the chief executive officer of GESO,

shall preside at all meetings of GESO and of the Executive Committee, and shall have

the general and active management of the affairs of the Executive Committee, subject

to the approval and direction of the Executive Committee.



Section 2. In the absence of the Executive Director, or in case of her/his death,

resignation, incapacity or refusal to act, the duties pertaining to the office shall,

until the election of new Executive Director, be performed by the Deputy Executive

Director, or in the event of the absence, death, resignation, incapacity, or refusal

to act by the Deputy Executive Director, the Executive Committee shall designate one

member to act.



Section 3. The Treasurer shall be in charge of all moneys of GESO, shall collect

all moneys due to GESO, shall have the power to accept donations to GESO and

(subject to the control of the Executive Committee) shall deposit the funds of GESO in

its bank account, and may invest the funds of GESO subject to the prior approval

of the Executive Committee. She/he shall keep such books as may be necessary for

the duties of her/his office, which at all times shall be open to the Executive

Committee. She/he shall report in detail annually, and as often as required by the

Executive Committee, all moneys collected, expended or invested, all outstanding

obligation of GESO, and such other matters as may be deemed proper in connection with

her/his office, and shall perform such other duties as the Executive Director or

the Executive Committee may require. She/he shall keep updated records of the

membership and updated records of the mailing lists with the help of the

Recording and Corresponding Secretary.



Section 4. The Deputy Executive Director and three (3) Zone Coordinators of the

Executive Committee shall be responsible for convening standing and ad hoc

Committees, and responsible for conference programs, minutes from Executive

Committee and Annual meetings, and other GESO documents. All four (4) shall

perform such other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Committee may

require.



Section 5. The Executive shall nominate the appointment of a Recording and

Correspondence Secretary for approval by the General membersip within sixty (60)

days from the day of nomination. The Recording and Correspondenece Secretary can

not vote in the Executive Committee.



Section 6. The primary responsibility of the Recording and Corresponding Secretary

shall be to act as liaison between GESO and outside organizations; the secretary

shall insure that notification of GESO meetings be posted. The Recording and

Corresponding Secretary shall also assist the Treasurer in updating mailing lists.

She/he shall conduct all correspondence of GESO and assist the Executive Director

in maintaining contact with the standing committees. She/he shall perform such

other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Committee of GESO may

require.



Section 7. Zone Coordinators. Geographically, the Organization will be divided to

three zones, Europe, North America and Gambia. Members in other regions can

chose their zone of affiliation at their convenience. Each Zone Coordinator will

oversee Organizational activities in their zones and will act and speak on behalf

of their zones.



Article VIII Committees



The Executive Committee and the Executive Director may from time to time appoint

such committees, consisting of such persons, for such purposes and with such

powers as the Executive Committee or the Executive Director shall determine. The

members of any such committees shall serve at the discretion of the Executive

Committee. A member of the Executive Committee shall serve on, but need not chair,

each committee, and shall act as liaison between the committee and the Executive

Committee.



Ad hoc Committees (Working Committees) The Working Committee members will

be appointed by the Executive Committee on need bases. The Working Committees

will be technical working groups to prepare activity plans, or implement activities.

The Working Committee will be dissolved at the end of their assignment or at the

discretion of the Executive Committee.



Financial/Fundraising Committee: The Organizations will raise the necessary

finances through membership fees, individual contributions and fundraisers. The

Committee will be the Organization's official fundraiser. The committee shall

coordinate all fundraising activities and will consist of four members. The Committee

will be responsible to consult with Executive Committee to determine annual

membership dues. If this Organization is dissolved all its net funds will be donated

to an institution or institutions of its choice.



Audit Unit

This unit will help ensure that the organization's funds are used as specified.

The unit will comprise of a Chairperson and two committee members. Members of the

committee will be appointed by the Executive Committee as needed. The unit will

prepare its own operational document to be approved by the General membership.





Article IX Elections and Nominations



Section 1 A four (4) member Elections and Nomination committee shall be chosen

by the general membership to oversee and supervise nominations and elections of

officials. The Elections and Nominations Committee shall elect one (1) of its

members to serve as head of the Committee. Members of this committee can not run

for any other office during their tenure as election officials. The committee

shall have final say on election results.



Section 2. The Nomination and Election Committee shall request suggestions from

the members for nominations for the GESO'S officers at least two (2) months before

elections. The Committee shall devise and mail to the voting members a proposed

slate of nominees at least thirty (30) days prior to the annual meeting.

Biographical sketches, together with optional statement of intent consisting

of no more than one hundred words, shall accompany all nominations. All nominations

shall also submit a statement to the Committee on Nominations of their willingness to

serve.



Section 3. All elections shall be held by ballot and candidates receiving the

largest vote cast shall be considered elected. In the case of ties, there shall be

another vote between the two top contenders.



Section 4. A Executive Director shall be elected every two (2) years and shall

serve in the two succeeding years as Executive Director. The term of the Executive

Director shall be two years.



Section 5. The Deputy Executive Director, Treasurer and Zonal Coordinators shall

be elected every other year to a two-year term.



Section 6. The term of the office shall begin on the first Moday after the first

day of January end on the third Monday of December. Each officer shall serve a

maximum of two terms in the office.





Article X Checks, Notes, Drafts and Other Instruments



The treasurer must draw up checks, Notes, Drafts, and other Instruments for the

payment of money drawn or endorsed in the name of GESO but he or she should

not sign it. The signatories are the Executive Director and two (2) other Executive

Committee members besides the Treasurer. Neither the Executive Director nor other

members shall sign any such instrument as foresaid unless authorized by the

Executive Committee to do so.





Article XI Fiscal Year



The Fiscal year of GESO shall be the year ending with the thirty-first (31) day of

December of each year.



Article XII Amendments



Section 1. All proposed amemndments to the Constitution, together with comments

and recommendations of the officers of GESO shall be submitted to all voting

members for ballot by postal or electronic mail.



Section 2. A two third majority of the members returning their ballots within thirty

(30) days of the date of mailing of the proposed amendment(s) shall amend the

Constitution



Article XIII Agreement of GESO



The provisions of the Agreement of GESO as they from time to time exist are a part

of this Constitution. We, whose names are hereto sunscribed, do, by this agreement,

associate ourselves with the intention of forming an organization under the General

Laws of ...



Address:











------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 Jan 1998 13:07:32 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: For Dr. Sall of CODESRIAMessage-ID: < 9801121807.AA59818@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMomodou Camara, you wrote:> Tomaa,> I have just spoken to Mr. Mkandawire and he confirmed the> appointment. He lives a few hundred metres from me here and I met him> through Dr. Ebrima Sall last year.Hey Tomaa,Thank you for the response. What a co-incidence that you and Mr.Mkandawire know each other! For another thing, I didn't even know thathe was residing in Denmark. The last I heard he was in Sweden. Anyway, Iam just glad that you were able to confirm the appointment. Now then,since you have been so helpful, I would like to ask of you one more favor.If it is not too much of a burden to you, could you kindly send me hisphone number (or email address) in Denmark via private mail?As usual, your efforts are always appreciated... and... greetings to thefamily.Regards,Moe S. Jallow======================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 Jan 1998 19:49:27 +0100From: Svend Ole Kvilesjo < svendok@online.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MembersMessage-ID: < 34BA65B6.6117D60A@online.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi everyone!My name is Svend Ole Kvilesjoe (28). I am a web-journalist in thenorwegian newspaper Aftenposten, based in Oslo. From 1992-1994 I livedin Bansang, The Gambia, working with the youth organization 4H. Its nowoperating in 27 villages throughout the country.I have many good friends in Gambia and have just returned from a fourweek visit.Now I am hard working with a new resource place at Internet, and i willkeep you informed about the progress. The release will hopefully be in afew weeks.Anyone who has something to contribute to my Gambia-place at Internet,please send me a mail. Good photos, stories, news, general information,spesific information, - I will consider everything!I am also looking for a person - hopefully in Oslo - who can be ableand villing to teach me the fula-language. I speak some mandinka, butwould really like to learn fula before returning to the Gambia.Abaraka!Morro Camara,alias Svend Ole Kvilesjoe :)---------------------------------------Svend Ole KvilesjoeJournalist & photographerOSLO, NorwayMail: svendok@online.no URL: http://www.kvilesjo.no Phone work: +47 2286 4032 or 2286 4411Phone home: +47 2267 9097Mobile: +47 90 123 345----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 Jan 1998 14:12:02 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Was the Minister in the Gambia?Message-ID: < 9801121912.AA42488@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello folks,Apparently , the tour has taken the Honorable Louis Farrakahn to TheGambia. May I ask your views on the visit??Please see:Regards,Moe S. Jallow=====================================================================---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 Jan 1998 22:10:19 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: <19980112211038.AAC12416@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,Isatou Sanneh, Marie Darboe and Sulayman Mbenga have all been addedto Bantaba. Welcome to Gambia-l, please send a brief introduction toRegardsmomodou Camara*** http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara "To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 Jan 1998 23:10:45 +0100From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IS IT IN OUR NATURE - PART 2Message-ID: < 199801122225.XAA01211@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitTO MY MIND, one of the most fundamental reasons for Africa's economicstagnation and permanent poltical instability is due to our inability tobuild strong, mass-oriented, and representative autonomous organizations.It will be clear in due course why I hold this belief. In the mean time letus begin by putting the whole issue in a concrete historical andgheographical context.Wherever, a couple of Gambians immigrate, they initially are bound tosocialise, give one another mutual and material support and share in thesorrows and joys of one another. As other compatriots arrive, the firstindividuals play host to them, helping them out through bureaucratic choresand the basic practical realities of the new cultural environment. But asthe group grows larger the old bonds of national solidarty eventuallyweaken as members feel more and more culturally and economically secure inthe new place. The arrival of others belonging to other language groups, orfrom the same regions, same schools, help to further weaken the collectivenational identity. While everyone formerlly knew everyone else, at somelater point in time, more and more become strangers to one another, to theextent that efforts at organizing collective activity is hampered bydistrust and individualism in a situation where earlier on, edicts of onefor all and all for one were the guiding principles. This is in general,how immigrant communities EVERYWHERE evolve and villages develop. However,the character of the factors hampering organisation will depend on thehistorical experiences and the social backgrounds of the individualsconcerned Therefore, what we are talking about here is not about Gambiansin Stockholm or in Washington D.C or in Oslo - or in Doha - per se. What weare looking at is simply how Gambian society operates in Gambia. So it isindeed useful, and even necessary, to locate the whole of this discussionon its natural historical and geographic setting.I would like to write about what, in my opinion, are some of thegeneral reasons behind the failures of the autonomous orgainzations ofGambians, proceeding by taking up those aspects I think Mr. Ndow left out;and where I have an opinion, I shall venture suggesting what I think couldbe done to bring about improvement. One important belief I need to mentionbefore proceeding is that I do not think that political questions areingrained with any measure of absolute truth; a truth which rationalpeople, through objective investigation, can ultimately discover. I thinkit is an instance of maximum naivete to believe that. Whatever truths thereare cannot be more salient than the results obtained through socialpractice.Mr. Latjor Ndow excellent's contribution addresses the issues almost allorganizations of Gambians are confronted with. It seems to me though, thatthe Organization of Gambians In Sweden (OGIS) is a special case in that ithas been, more or less dominated, for more than ten years, by a tiny,effective, group of Gambian revolutionists belonging to the Movement forJustice in Africa (MOJA-G). This domination no longer obtains, and MOJAitself has long resorted to hara-kiri as a way of resolving contradictionsspurred on by a devastatingly cheap opportunism and treachery.Having said that I should begin by directly answering Buharry's criticismsand say why I think some of these were unfair.NO, IT IS NOT IN OUR NATURE. One reason is that patriotic, broad-minded,rational, and democratically inclined Gambian parents CAN bring upchildren, who are generous in spirit, free from irrational fears andsuperstition, tolerant, intellectually honest, and with an ethnic identitythat celebrates and respects difference rather than promotes societaldiscord; children who can be brought up to listen to and respect theopinions of others and children who, when they have become men and women,can make up their minds by objectively reasoning on the validity of ideasat stake without caring whether or not the persons behind the ideas areimagined or real enemies of their husbands or wives:Throughout the 80s and into the early 90s, the OGIS had been one of themost active immigrant organizations in Sweden. It operated a discotheque,organised children acticvites, cultural events - the most famous of whichhas been the yearly arranged Gambian Cultural Week - activities for women,symposia, debates and film shows. It sponsored week-end trips to eitherOslo or Gothenburg every summer and occasionally invited and sponsoredvisiting Gambian artists and musicians to organise exhibitions and perform,respectively. It invited intellectuals to give lectures on many formerlycurrent and topical issues of concern to Africans and African-Americans.(We had Ngugi Wa Thiongo, Professor Abdul al Akalimat - I do not rememberfrom which US university, and two other African professors, one of them anexpert on Aids working at Rikshospitalet in Copenhagen, and the other Dr.Felix Konotey Ahulu, a world-famous Ghanain expert on Aids and sickle-cellanaemia, based in London. The Ogis published a news magazine, the GambiaNewsletter, which, I am sure, many of you must have known about. In 1993 itsent a container loaded with medical equipment and other hospital supplies,worth 100.000 SEK, to the RVH in Gambia, and again just a few months ago itfinanced the transportation of a container loaded with technical aidsvalued at 250,000 SEK to the Gambian Association of the PhysicallyDisabled. OGIS was so active and respected by the Swedish authorities thatany group of Africans wanting to organise on any pan-African issue wereadvised to involve OGIS members. If nothing else, this, I think shows thatwith all our backwardness, with the hosts of predicaments we have, Gambianscan come together and make progressive things happen.The present inactivity and general laxity in OGIS now is principally theresult of the withdrawal of MOJA members. While some, like myself, arestill involved, most are so disillusioned by their experiences that theirformer enthusiasm to organise Gambians is simply gone. After their activeparticipation, it became obvious that the kind of discipline, dedication,and sacrifice that running such an orgainzation requires has proved almostimpossible to induce Gambians to undertake. Nevertheless, even during itsmost active periods, OGIS co-existed with other less known organizations ofGambians.Comparing Ogis with say the Eritreans, as Buharry did, was unfair becausethe motivations to organise came from quite diiferent sources. Thethirty-year war with Ethiopia, and internecine battles amongst differentliberation groups produced the highest concentration of nationalistsentiments amongst all classes and ethnic groups of Eritreans. It was thesearing thirst for national liberation and the threat of this commonexternal enemy which forced Eritreans, by dint of sheer necessity, to closetheir ranks and hold on to one another. Eritrean nationalism was one sealedin blood, and even after the war it is this experience that still affectsthe level of sacrifice they are willing to undergo for their country.Gambians have never had that kind of violently induced collective bonding.So our nationalism is one we have to create ourselves, by other means.Similar reasoning can explain why Ugandans also find it easier to getalong. Theirs has been, unfortunately, bonding produced by a long line ofpost-independence tragedy, from Idi Amin Dada, the endless fighting, thescourge of AIDS, to the present climate of optimism.Mr. Ndow wrote: as a matter of> fact, one does not have to be a rocket scientist to identify these. go> to any 'kampeekaay' and raise the issue of our community's condition and> you will hear (between sips of attaya of course) some of the most> brilliant analyses on why we are divided. age, gender, ethnicity,> educational or religious background all become non-issues when the> gambian mind goes to work dissecting 'our problems'! the issue then, it> seems to me, is not our lacking in understanding of the nature of our> problem. we know it intimately! where we have fallen short has indevising solutions and implementing them....But then therein lies our tragedy. I mean that, if our predicament is onlythat much difficult to access and assess, why then do we have a problemdevising solutions and implementing them? My understanding being that aproblem is what to do about a predicament. My belief is that what we thinkare brilliant analyses are in fact never thorough. If we believe that age,gender, ethnicity, religious background are causes of our fragmentation (asthey obviously are) I think we need to stretch our logical investigationfurther and ask: why is age a predicament? why is gender a predicament?why ethnicity and religion????? In order to change our present reality weneed to know not only what factors constitute our reality. We must alsoknow how these factors interact and operate as they influence that reality.Pinpointing these factors, to my mind, is not the same as analysing themthoroughly.Nevertheless, I must declare quickly that I should not pretend to beable to do that. If this reasoning is convincing, then we would have agreedon a useful point of departure. (Part 3 follows).Momodou S Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.------------------------------Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 02:43:42 +0100From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IS IT IN OUR NATURE?? - PART 3Message-ID: < 199801130154.CAA16700@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAdded to placing the historical and geographical context in Gambia, Iwould like to also say that I will be now and then commuting from realitiesin Gambia to the realities of Gambians elsewhere. The points are quitenumerous so I will try to be brief:1. OUTSIDERS: As was well paraphrased in OGIS constitution, there are thoseGambians who believe they have finally come to the Swedish paradise andwould have nothing to do with their embarassing Gambian past. There arestill others who believe that our undeveloped circumstances are the work ofGod and they would not waste their time trying to undo what was the work ofALLAH. Others feel they are too good to associate with lumpens , and wouldhave nothing to do with any riff-raffs.The only way to convince these sort of people is perhaps through activity.2. POOR EDUCATION: There certainly were coup plots to remove Mojanites frominfluential positions in the Executive Committee. But these never amountedto anything more than bickering. My believe is that in spite of their greatnumerical superiority, most Gambians were intimidated by what they felt wasthe intellectualism of Mojanites. Serious articulate cases could never bebrought up to garner sufficient support. This has telltale parallels withhow the masses of Gambians define PDOIS, for instance, and even howordinary people relate to those considered to be intellectuals. Obviously,here the problem is not with the people but with those who are eager to getthem organised.3. INFORMATION: In the old days in Gambia, communities were small andpeople devised ingenious ways of spreading information: messengers, talkingdrums, coded language, signs and symbols. Technological change and literacyadded the radio and newspapers to these and they became an effectiveinstrument of coercion and propaganda in the hands of governments. The onlynews that was news was always that which served the interest of the state.Truth, and nothing but the whole truth became a very rare commodity. So thepeople created their own information systems, the radio "kang kangs" ofthis world. Rumours grow on land where timely, reliable information is notsown. Gambians in Sweden are world champions in spreading rumours. Theywould always talk about "the money". Some would still, jokingly, askme...."suma raka! ana halis bi!?" , refering to the of reasonably largeamounts of money OGIS accumulated over the years. 85% of Stockholmers neverpay their membership dues. So most of them have no rights whatsoever, tothe money they are constantly asking about. The failure on the part of theorganisers was that financial reports were rarely given and these occasionswere few and far between. By their inaction, they contributed to the rumourmongering. Because we are so poor, and because corruption is a realproblem, leaders and people in responsible positions do not only have to beaccountable, but information about national resources ought to be frequent,comprehensive, and understandable. In our organizations some would stay onthe outside because they would have persuaded themselves that some insidersare stealing the money. But once information about the money is maderegularly available, they would have one less excuse for staying away. BTW,the misuse of collective funds in rural village organsations is a ratherwidespread problem in Gambia. The reasons, I think, are related to thesocial distribution of power.4. HISTORICAL PRECEDENTS: A major difficulty in our efforts to createsuccessful autonomous organizations is the fact that historical comparisonsare not available. There is little in our collective experience thatinforms us that Fulas, Jolas, Mandinkas, Wollofs, and other ethnic groupsdid in fact come together to pursue common ideals; much less to organisethemselves on the basis of equality and mutual respect. The Muslim -soninkewars were mobilising. But they incidentally (in many cases at any rate)were made on ethnic lines. Besides, at independence, the major politicalparties were also formed and organised on tribal basis, even if the smallerethnic groups, it may appear, had the freedom of choice of association withany of the larger, organised ones.Here, I think the role of the schools are important. From say, thefourth grade, pupils should be taught and encouraged to build idealassociations run by elected classmates. Here the basics of a democratictradition can be inculcated by, say, practicing debate, listening toothers, speaking in turns, voting according to beliefs, learning to controlfunds, and giving reports, etc...I think ethnic division is a major hurdlepartly because we cannot fall back onto major, historically significantcases of inter-ethnic solidarity and cooperation. This is far from sayingthat these never occured. I am saying instead, that most of us do not knowabout them.5. DIFFICULT CHILDHOOD: The majority of us have experienced admonitionssuch as "children should not ask that kind of question", or that "you mustnot listen to elders conversing or discussing" or at any rate you aresupposed to be mute even when the elderly say a lot of things you know tobe untrue. Also, threats about djinns (spirits) and others such as "suluwokanaale" (bukki baange nyew /the hyena is coming) simply become sources offuture irrational fears and superstitious beliefs. These kind of codes ofconduct are simply destructive to the curiosity of children. Instead offilling our curious intellect with information at the earliest timepossible, we are sometimes stopped from learning how things fit together.This way scientific intelligence which is the result of a curious intellectis often thwarted. We are also taught to supress our opinions as children,so that by the time we are grown-ups we become experts in supressing theopinions of others. We are not just unable to listen to others whose viewsdiffer from ours, we cease every chance we have to make sure that they getno chance of saying something. Should anyone wonder why journalism is oneof the riskiest professions in Africa? Another major difficulty here iswhen as children, our language skills remain underdeveloped because we areoften denied speaking without fear in our hearts. I suspect that thisaffects us in our communication with others. Where we feel slighted indiscussions or arguments we may tend to take short cuts (instead ofargueing out our case) by heaping insults and invectives on our opponents.Communication becomes impossible at that point, and the meetings just breakdown, for example. (Bass can you say something about this? I think there ismore to it than I have mentioned.)Superstition simply encourages constant trips to the marabouts and welearn very early, how to believe things without a shred of evidence. Themere suspicion that she must have said something wicked about you becomesthe source of the most akward mutual public persecution ("taysantay").6. INNOCENT ETHNIC BEHAVIOUR: At any one naming ceremony in D.C or Oslo orStockholm, you will mostly likely discover that the Gambian public presentis disproportionately representative of the same ethnic group as that ofthe hosts. I do not believe that this happens deliberately, i.e throughplanning. It simply happens that if your wife and you are Wollof, most ofyour acquaintnces, and friends are likely going to be Wollofs as well. Sothey form the croud at your child's naming ceremony. In other words, youunconsciously organise an ethnically biased significant cultural program.So you can never think of yourself as being tribalist. And that itself isdangerous enough, because behaviour that is automatic in times of "peace",is likely to be reinforced, and sanctioned by conscious planning in "war"time! We can all do something about this right away. Next time you havesuch a great programme, you MUST DELIBERATELY invite members of otherethnic groups, even if they are mere acquaintances. In fact you may beginby learning a second Gambian language!I must stop here for tonight! I am simply too tired to continue. I havejust two more paragraphs left. If you however think that I am wasting yourtime with so much rubbish, kindly consider my apology as already given.Good night.Modou S Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 Jan 1998 23:20:56 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Help!!Message-ID: < B0000035482@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitKarafa BadjieI refer to your following note on the List:> I am urgently in need of the telephone number of St. Augustine's High> School in Banjul. Please help as soon as possible if you are inpossession> of the telephone number.> My thanks in advance!You may dial St Augustine on:229598 or228128RegardsArchi------------------------------Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 03:21:46 +0100From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IS IT IN OUR NATURE? PART 1Message-ID: < 199801130233.DAA28516@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitElakeh,Sister Jabou is a good muslim and good muslims do not get angry duringRamadan. They are forgiving and conciliatory. I am therefore convinced thatJabou would not come to your aid.Thank you for supplying me with part of Buharry's questions. I have noillusions however about rendering justice to this subject, even if Icategorically refuse to be "just at one place". Edward Said says we shouldbe everywhere, and black people have more reasons than any other people to,indeed, be everywhere.But this has taken too much of my time. Thanks to your encouragement, itis almost done.keep up the good work down there!Modou Sidibeh, KARTONG...------------------------------Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 11:51:29 +0100From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IS IT IN OUR NSTURE? - PART 3, CONTINUATIONMessage-ID: < 199801131126.MAA23579@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitA more appropriate sub-heading for point 4 above is Absence of HistoricalPrecedents.7. THE SOCIAL DISTRIBUTION OF POWER: Mandinka society, like many others, iswell organised structurally. From children at the age of five or six, tovillage elders, social roles are designed for everyone. Ultimate power,however rests in the hands of the elderly men, the women simply playingconsultationary roles. This however is not just because they are elderly.The significant factor is that elders are the repository of culture, theyknow the society's history, its enemies and friends, its totems and taboos.In short their experience is the ultimate source of wisdom for the klan andvillage.And then came colonialism, the Western model of government and itsinstitutions, and eventually, so-called democracy. To make matters short, Iam suggesting that democratisation is effectively the process of wrestingpower from the hands of the elderly in order to distribute it, somewhatevenly, in the the society at large. It is one way of stating thatknowledge and wisdom is no longer the private property of the elderly; andeveryone knows that no one gives up power with enthusiastic readiness.(During the Transition Period, this confusion of roles - the exercise oftraditional power and that wielded by the democratic state - is whataccounts for President Jammeh's famous confrontations with the elders).That age is a hurdle in building organizations could be looked at from thisperspective. Our society simply accorded respect to those who are older onthe basis of that fact because largely i think these latter have beenthought to be wiser. Now that age does not automatically imply wisdom, weare faced with giving respect just for the sake of age. I think our societyMUST continue to accord the elderly respect on the basis of age. (That waywe ensure that everyone dies in dignity, among other things). We have to beinnovative in searching for ways of interacting with those who are older inevery possible way without being disrespectful. How we speak to oneanother, how we rectify one another are important considerations in thisrespect.8. GENDER CONSIDERATIONS: I only remember that as a child, after beingcircumscised and lived in the bush during the process of healing andinitiation into manhood, I was taught the most elaborate and ingenious waysto insult women: words, symbols, and signs designed to cause tremendouspain and anguish. I cannot now in retrospect understand why we were beingtaught to hurt our mothers and sisters. Was it because our fathers wantedto sever our close ties with our mothers, knowing that we are moreemotionally attached to them. i.e their own roles as fathers pale intoinsignificance when compared to what our mothers endure in our behalf?We must support all things for the economic empowerment of women...(that isalmost a cliche these days). If the President were me he should do twothings this year: 1. Declare 1998 a year for the FREEDOM FROM VERBAL ABUSE,and pass legislation banning insults (we must simply learn to direct ouragressions into argueing rather than resorting to verbal violence!), 2: OnWomen's day, the men in all families should simply get into the kitchen, dothe laundry, fetch firewood, do the beds, clean up and fetch water! It istime we practically show our mothers and sisters, just once a year, that wedo appreciate what they do for us by letting them take the day off. If dadis too old to get into the kitchen, well we the sons and brothers shouldask him to give a special present to mom. We should also ask all the womenin the family to forgive us for all the pain we may have caused them evenif unintentionally.(In fact I might just send this to the Vice President!! ...:-) :-)8. INTELLECTUALS...Except for the emergence of PDOIS in Gambia thiscentury, I think it can be safely claimed that Gambian intellectuals neverin any meaningful way engaged in dialogue with the rest of the population.Except in the pursuit of narrow private interests, or in the service of thestate the intellectual class distinguished itself by being completelymarginal in public life, always under the shadow of authority and power,almost always against the fundamental interests of the people. Always aloofand taciturn, they in fact never did talk to each other openly, much lessto the people for whom they ought to have readily made available their bookknowledge in, say, public lectures...telling the people about the world,democracy,our history, offering suggestions for solving their problems,informing them on how governments work, about the law, basic hygiene...man,you name it! Eventhough Islam caused a lot of blood letting in Gambiaduring much of the last 60 years of the 19th century, muslim clerics wereactive in spreading their knowledge of the Holy Koran and the Hadith. Theybuilt schools, preached about the kingdom of Allah publicly, and travelledextensively sharing their knowledge. I think that is one reason why thehomes of Imams are usually crowded even today. Common people simply wish toget advice and guidance on how to conduct their lives. Gambianintellectuals need to create similar connections with the people and makethemselves available if they should be respectably looked upon to help inbuilding and leading autonomous organizations for any noble aims.In fact it is wishful to think that even in Gambia-l, we are any better.There is no reason why anyone should believe that academic snobbery doesnot exist here... those from Harvard think that by some measure they occupya higher pedestal than those from Gambia college and so engage in Oxfordiansnobbery. I do really hope that such a trend is now forever broken. WhenKatim initiated this list, and others at columbia, and perhaps elsewheremade it a reality, a very significant historical landmark was made. For thefirst time, Gambian students, academics, professionals, and many otherpeople exchange views and write about their concerns for Gambia and theworld reasonably well. Well, we should be more than grateful for that. Atthe same time, well-educated compatriots such as Katim , Latjor Ndow, JabouJoh, Sulayman Nyang, (and many others I do not know about) who paricipatein discussions and make available their views, beliefs, and comments, andwho have argue with us, not minding our questioning their points of view,deserve much more thank simple thank yous...they ought to be told that theyare tremendously important sources of inspiration and hope.Hey, that is all for now, and I got to go.Momodou S Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.------------------------------Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 12:16:26 +0100From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEW MEMBERSMessage-ID: < 199801131127.MAA23900@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLams and General Mboob, I am ceasing this opportunity to welcome youheartily to the 'bantaba'. The same applies to all new members.Cheers,Momodou Sidibeh.------------------------------Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 11:05:19 -0600 (CST)From: Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L Lamin BojangMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.980113105603.26423A-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Lamin,WELCOME ABOARD THE BANTABA. WE HOPE TO HEAR YOUR BEAUTIFUL CONTRIBUTIONS.THIS IS PAUL JAMMEH IN JACKSONVILLE, ALABAMA OR IN ATLANTA (SMYRNA).PEACE,PAULOn Sun, 11 Jan 1998, LBojang wrote:> Hi, my name is Lamin Bojang, and I recide in Georgia. I appreciate you adding> me to the list; I will surely try to contribute as frequently as possible.> Thanks------------------------------Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 13:26:18 -0500From: jalibaa < jalibaa@bellatlantic.net To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UPCOMING ISSUE OF JALI BAAMessage-ID: < 34BBB1CA.7BAE@bellatlantic.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWE ARE IN THE PROCESS OF PUBLISHING THE FIRST ISSUE OF JALI BAA-THEPUBLIC OPINION ORGAN FOR SENEGAMBIA JANUARY 1998.WE ARE CALLING ONGAMBIANS AND AFRICANS IN GENERAL TO SUBSCRIBE AND SUPPORT THE ORGAN BYCONTRIBUTING ARTICLES, POSITION PAPERS OF INTEREST TO GENUINEDEVELOPMENT AS OPPOSE TO MALDEVELOPMENT(HEALTH,POLITICS,ECONOMICS,ANDCULTURE).WE URGE ALL INTERESTED AFRICANS TO ENGAGE US IN STRUGGLE, LET'SUP THE ANTE, WE CANNOT KEEP ON LIVING UNDER THESE WRETCHED CONDITIONSASSOCIATED WITH AFRICAN EXISTENCE. WE MUST "INVENT THE FUTURE".FORWARDINTO THE 21ST CENTURY WITH REKINDLED CONFIDENCE AND OPTIMISM. FORINQUIRES, COMMENTS,CRITICISMS CONTACT US AT: JALI BAA BOX 56436WASHINTON, DC.20011 OR AT jalibaa@bellatlantic.net OUS MBENGA------------------------------Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 16:52:03 -0500 (EST)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Internship opportunities, deadline Feb 27 '98 (fwd) (fwd)Message-ID: < 199801132152.QAA11483@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Date: Mon, 12 Jan 1998 22:00:34 -0500 (EST)>From: "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU >Subject: Internship opportunities, deadline Feb 27 '98 (fwd) (fwd)>To: "N'Della N'Jie" < ndella@iastate.edu >,> "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu >,> Yasanthi Perera < ychanper@iastate.edu >Deparment of Commerce>>>National Oceanic and Atmosheric Administration>>>>>>Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) is recruiting>>>undergraduate and graduate students for NOAA internships in the>>>Washington, DC metropolitan area and in field sites throughout the>>>country. This ten week program is designed to provide research>>>experience to college students majoring in biology, environmental science,>>>oceanic science, astmospheric science, marine science and computer science.>>>>>>DATES of the program: June 8-August 14, 1998>>>>>>Bonus: Undergraduate students will receive $360 per wk. Graduate>>>students will receive $450 per wk. Stipends will include a 15%>>>dislocation allowance based upon appointment location.>>>>>>Travel: One round trip ticket from your home or academic institution to>>>assigned faculty. Reimbursement for distances over 50 miles one way>>>will be AVAILABLE. Assistance in locating housing will be AVAILABLE.>>>>>>Eligibity: Students must be enrolled in an undergarduate or graduate>>>program, pursing a degree in one of the PHYSICAL OR BIOLOGICAL>>>sciences. Must be a permanent resident alien or U.S. citizen.>>>>>>Apply Now: Interested students should complete an application and>>>resume by February 27, 1998. Application forms are available in Office of>>>Multicultural Affairs, Telephone 202-885-3651, Butler 404>>>>>>Return Completed Applications to:>>>ATTN: Harold Rider>>>ORISE/ETD>>>P.O. Box 117>>>Oak Ridge, TN 37831-0117------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 Jan 1998 00:11:50 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GambiaNet's Progress Report & Response to Recent Inquiries/CommMessage-ID: <19980113231216.AAB57402@nijii>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITDear Gambia-L,If you may recall, some days ago, Mr.Torstein, the ManagingDirector of Commit, the private company that provides Email servicesin the Gambia, announced the launching of a Gambian paper on theInternet.The name of the paper is FRESH, a bi-monthly paper thatintends to specialize mainly in providing Sports and Entertainmentnews in the Gambia.The maiden appearance of a Gambian paper on the Internet is a veryHappy occasion not only for the company that owns that medium, butalso for the Gambian nation. It must also be a very happy occasionespecially for the Gambian diaspora as they constantly struggle toreconcile between the Need to be physically away from their homelandand the Want to be regularly informed of the comings and the goingsof this very special place to their hearts. So, we very sincerelyCongratulate and Welcome FRESH for its pioneering presence on theInternet and hope that we could have with them and Committ, aworkable working relations in the not too distant future towards anend that would serve their interest, ours and that of our widerGambian National Interest.But as we mentioned above, FRESH is not a paper about Politics andnot about Economics; it is ultimately about Sports andEntertainment, things that are meant to make us feel good even ifthe reality of our lives are not that pretty to watch. Not thatanything is wrong with selling us an escapist medium, only that wewant to highlight the fact that a paper like that can only be anaddition to but certainly cannot be a substitute for an independent,aggressive and politically and economically oriented paper that hasmade it its job to tell us both the good and the bad news about thepolitical and economic health of our nation.To our mind, that is thekind of paper we in the diaspora especially need and should want whenconsidering paying for an Online News Service.It is because of this fact that we at GambiaNet decided some one yearago that, by Gambian standards, the paper that comes closest tomeeting these criteria was the country's Daily Observer. And sincethen, we have tirelessly worked on the project of bringing thisparticular paper to the Internet and are glad to say that the entirebasic infrastructure is all set now. And if it has not been for thefew technical difficulties that our Gambian partner, The ObserverGroup, has been facing, the Online Version of this paper would havebeen a reality a long time ago.A quick visit to our Website and a perusal of the impressive ObserverDemos that our technical team has assembled there should make thatdemonstrably clear for even the hardened cynic. Once the Onlineversion of this particular paper is up and running, and hopefullyvery soon, especially now that we have finished drafting the Contractbetween us and the Observer Group, we would explore the possibilityof bringing the other prominent Gambian papers onbord, especially anaggressive one like Foroyaa, if possible.So, we are pleading with all those who have shown interest in thisproject to continue to be patient with us as we sort out and try toovercome the outstanding bottlenecks on our way towards a working andreliable Observer online news services.Maybe a complaint is in order here! This Observer Online project hastaken a little bit far too long to complete.That is true no doubt,but as any Gambian living and working abroad knows too well, thenumber of hours and amount of energy that is normally left for us touse for ourselves in any given day after performing that routine butdelicate balancing act between giving our hundred percent to ourworkplaces, our schools and our families is minuscule, at best. Andto squeeze into those few remaining hours of the day and tiny amountof energy left of us a volunteer work such as we perform at bothGambia-L and GambiaNet can prove extremely taxing sometimes foranyone of us.But all the same, all of us still contribute, albeit at varyingdegrees. We do, partly because all of us need and want to beconstantly informed of the latest news in and about ourmotherland, and where else could we do that better than in our lovelyGambia-L?! And also partly because all of us know that the kind ofGambia our children will inherit tomorrow will largely depend on theamount of hardwork and sacrifices we the Gambians of today areprepared to make for our homeland.This brings to the other reason why we are writing this article.TheMail that we referred to in our opening paragraph that Mr.Torsteinhad sent to the Gambia-L to announce the Launching of the FRESHnewspaper infact contained more than a mere annoucement of thatfact. In a not so subtle manner, he among other things savaged ourcompetence, our lack of preparedness to make the sacrifices necessaryto finish this observer project, and our partial dependence on hiscompany, Commit to help train the observer people. But nothing couldbe further from the truth, and the facts of the matter are asfollows:-(a) The only request we have made of Commit to date is to help theObserver with hardware and software installations and to train acouple of Observer staff members in the use of the equipment.(b) We have not thought of asking Commit for technical solutionsbecause there is no need to.(c) In our dealings with Commit, they have not (not even once) had to"push" for us (the "Observer group") to get anything done.(d) Rather than use the little free time we have experimentingwith implementing an HTML converter on Macs we do not have access to,we logically decided to buy a Quark to HTML converter priced at under$100, with our own funds of course.(e) We pooled our funds to form GambiaNet which will allow theObserver Online service to be legally provided on a tax-free basis.(f) We have finished a contract which we have sent to the Observer.(g) Our volunteerism will ensure that any profits earned by theproject will satisfy the stipulation in our bylaws that profits beapplied towards Gambia-related development initiatives, especially ineducation.(h) We continue to work towards bringing the Observeronline and that the Observer, despite our visits and telephone calls,has remained a reluctant partner.(i) If the Observer does not tell us something definite about thecontract within next couple of weeks, we will start looking foranother Gambian paper to bring online.(j) The URLs ( http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/gambianet/ , the no-framesversion at http://www.isr.umd.edu/~isatou/gambianet and http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/gambianet/admin/ ) point to barebonestestbeds for the final site we have had in place since early lastfall.(k) It should be noted that the site will provide us theoperational ease and efficiency we all desire given our timeconstraints.So, unless Torstein intended those irresponsible remarks about us asa huge Ramadan joke, we cannot resist the temptation of concludingthat our friend has not done any meaningful homework on us, else howcould we explain the masochism inherent in his attacking theintelligence and competence of the shakers of the very platform thatmakes his otherwise very boring Emailing services such an excitingproposition for his customers in the Gambia.Of course, it has never been our style to either over-react or loseour good sense of humour; and for that reason, we won't say more thanthis on this subject, but we, of course, expect him to reciprocate uswith the kind of courtesy and respect we accord him, his brother andthe company that they run in our country.We know that even though profit is the main reason why they are inthe Gambia, they are nonetheless contributing to the technicaldevelopment of our country, and we like them for it.And we definitely have no problems whatsoever if Mr.Torstein findssending a Gambia paper to the Internet as easy as "a piece of cake"That is the way it should be, because that is his livelihood and hecan afford to spend much, if not all, of his twenty-four hours onit, whereas ours is a mixture of hobby and volunteer work on which wecan't afford to spend except a tiny percentage of our spare time.Thatis the fundamental difference between our two situations that ourfriend either chose not to remember or simply deliberately ignoredwhen he sent his that message to the Gambia-L.So, we hope he would in the future show a higher degree of civilityin his dealings with us. And we thank all of you for your patience inreading this report!Those of you interested in the observer Online Services but who havenot yet registered, please do so now by sending an Email to MomodouCamara at : Momodou.Camara@post3.tele.dk Regards fromMomodou Camarafor GambiaNet Inc.P.S.The attachement is Mr.Torstein's original mail to which we have justresponded.Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitHi Gambia-L.Resending this intro message...and adding some critisism!!-------------------------------------Hello Gambia-LWe are happy to announce a Gambian addition to the growing amount ofnewspapers on the web.The bi-monthly (twice every month) FRESH newspaper is now on theInternet.--------------As the first Company in the Gambia the Informer Media Group CompanyLtd. has introduced a Online version of the bi-monthly newspaper FRESHon the World Wide Web. If you have Internet access you can check usout on these addresses for the first ALL FREE Online edition of FRESH; http://home.sol.no/~tgrotnes Ifyou are a member with Commit in the Gambia, the address is:The Informer Media Group would like to invite any interested partiesto come up with suggestions for changes or content to the FRESH Onlineversion.The FRESH paperversion is now sold in one thousand copies around TheGambia. The Informer Media Group are welcoming any internationaladvertisers and interested investors..Please send any enquiry and comment to the FRESH e-mail address:Address:The Informer Media Group Company Ltd.Publishers of FRESH,The Sports & Entertainment Chronicle,YMCA opposite MDI, Kanifing, The GambiaP.O. Box: 2735, Serrekunda, The Gambia , Fax: 225833,----------------------------------------------------------------------Anybody has any comments on the paper?Are you able to read it at the addresses?And why this silence from the Observer-group people on this topic??Just to make sure;The reason we believe Observer is NOT on the web is due to two things:Observer itself and the Observer group.As a company we cannot put on such a project, without having otherpeople that are actually pursuing the topic actively. If we alwayshave to push and push to get this thing to go through we will in theend think "why do we try to do this for these people when they don'teven seem to be able to something about it themselves.?" I mean, comeon, you guys (and girls) are supposed to be a bunch of high educatedfellows with some resources, so this thing should be a piece of cake!!It's nothing I would be more happy about than see The Observer goingonline, but i demands ACTION from the group. Just to give you anexample; you now know what kind of equipment (MAC) Observer use. Is itso impossible to try out a system similar to that for some of you andto spend SOME time developing this automatic Observerpage-converting?? Why do you not ask us any questions if it ispossible to do this or that, or if we can implement any solution youcome up with??COME ON guys and girls.Is it RAMADAN that takes a knock on you??Regards,Tosh "full speed"CommitPS. please tell anybody interested in The Gambia about the addressesfor the FRESH Online paper.------------------------------Date: Tue, 13 Jan 1998 18:14:02 GMTFrom: David Gilden < dgilden@tiac.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Taking the Train to MaliMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Winter greetings to all,I am going over land to Bamako, starting in the Gambia into 2 weeks.Does anyone know how much the train will costfrom Tambakunda to Bamako.What day/time the Senegalise Train comes through Tamba.Any info at this time would begreatly appreciated.ThanksDave*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 Jan 1998 11:42:16 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Gambia Education Support Organization Plan- reminderMessage-ID: < 199801141642.LAA08916@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textThis is just a friendly reminder that its been a week since the GambiaEducation Support Organization (GESO) constitution and operation planhad been sent to all members of Gambia-l for their approval.To our new members. Just about 1 yr ago a proposal was sent toGambia-l to establish an organization for assisting Gambia individuals andinstitutions in education. Ain education committee was established andto develope a plan for this organization. Early this month a finaldraft of the plan was submitted to Gambia-l for member approval. It ishoped that once an approve or not approved not is received from allmembers of Gambia-l interested members will be called upon toregister.So far the education committees drafting team received only 5responses. We hoped that this do not reflect the true feeling of themembers. Certainly a number of people must be very busy or missed theposting. To that effect I will once more send the document (its in 2parts). My apologies to those who received my previous posting.malanding Jaitehps I thought I might add that the proposal could only be implementedif people do not show interest and approving or not approving in onesure way of doing that.------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 Jan 1998 11:50:13 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!Message-ID: < 199801141650.LAA08930@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textFafa, thank you for that technical perspective on coastal erosion.Its good to have experts around. keep up the good work up/down thereas Bassss would say. I hope the ice storm missed your part of the world?Malanding Jaiteh> Hi, Malanding and all the Bantaba people,> I have been following the very interesting discussion on coastal erosion> in The Gambia.> I am a geologist by training and profession and I have been higly involved> in thinking and trying to seek a sollution if there is any to coastal> erosion in The Gambia.The theories of geological and geomorphological> processes of coastal environment are really complex and cannot be dealt> in this limited time and space.So what I would rather do is to give a> very brief history of response measures so far taken to combat coastal> erosion in The Gambia and some general ideas I have gathered trough my> personal experiece and readings.> The entire coastline of west and central Africa, from Mauritania to Angola> is retreating at diferential but alarming rates in almost all these> countries (see UNEP Regional Seas Report and Studies No. 107, 1989).In> Senegal for example, shoreline retreat at Rufisque has been estimated at> between 0.45 and 2.46 m/yr (1959 to 1980).As recently as 1997, the> Sangomar spit that borders the saloum river was been completely cutoff,> totally> inundating the village of Jiffere (personal visit to the site in July> 1997).In The Gambia, studies ( mainly aerial photo interpretation ) have> indicated a general erosion rate of 1-2m/yr. In Localized severely> affected areas such as the Banjul muslim cemetery area, Rufisque and> Jeffere, in senegal and many other areas in the subregion such as the> victoria beach Lagoes erosion rates are much higher. The Geology> department of Chiek Anta Diop University in Dakar has carried many> studies,like wise other parts of the subregion and overseas including> the US but there is yet no conclusive answer to the problems of coastal> erosion.> In The Gambia like many parts of the world, several hard and soft> stabilization efforts were tried but so far the success story is hardly> told anywhere. Even in the US a lot of failures of beach protection> efforts have been reported.> In 1957, the Banjul muslim and christian cemetery area suffered from> flooding during spring tide. Groynes of ruhn palm were constructed with> concrete pannels as respose . This was latter abandonned and rhun palm> piles connected by timber walling and ruhn palm sheet piles, jetted into> the sand secured> to the walling by means of nailing was tried. Both efforts have worked for> sometime and latter failed as we observe today.A combination of groynes> and> boulder stone pitching retained in gabions have also been tried, with no> success.> Resently the muslim community heaped some boulder stones on the seaward> side of the muslim cemetery and this also could not work. This effort was> followed by another gabion basket (bolders in coated wire mesh ) method of> protection which is also failing.The most recent effort is UNDP sponsured> effort which has been mentioned in one of the e-mail messages.> The above is just a synopsys of the problems and efforts. The biggest> question is which stabilization method is most suitable and why all these=> =20> methods are failig. All methods> including concrete wall have failed in many places and infact such> methods have a very serious side effects of the sea attacking the two ends> of the> wall and thus aggravating erosion at these sides.There are several> examples of> this which I cannot give here, but the various sea wall trials in> Rufisque, in senegal are typical and near home examples. The sea wall at> Radio Syd is proved to only hold the sea temporally, The effect of end> erosion can be seen there too.> Therefore the issue of coastal erosion is global and the causes are not> very clear in many places including the Gambia and Senegal. The current> trend of thought is better coastal zone planning, i.e the planning and> management of human activities in the coastal environment. Relocation of> human activities including settlements are some of the solutions in some> literature.This is a very costly venture but it may worth thinking and> planning at an early stage. The village of Jeferre, in Senegal was forced> to relocate by nature within a very short period of time. The US> Geological Survey> report " Coasts in Crisis " by S.J. Williams, K Dodd, and K. K.Gohn, 1991> suggested that the first step needed to manage the coastal crisis is" to> understand our- coast better, to build a solid foundation of earth-science> data on coastal processes and evolution". =20> Thus Sand mining, infracstructure development are all anthropogenic> activities which have been blamed for causing or aggravating coastal> erosion. This cannot be denied but, natural factors such as low> topography,unconsolidated rocks, aggressive hydrodynamic system, and more> importantly sea level rise should be serious looked into, particalarly in> the case of west Africa region.> Malanding, this is done in a big hurry but I think I need to share little> I know in the Senegambia region with all of you. I am curently writing a> short paper on costal erosion in The Gambia.This cannot be available> immediately, because it has to go through academic scrutiny.> Anyway the National Environment Agency (NEA) can be of some help in> providing more recent interventions and the current coastal zone> management paradigm in the Gambia =20> Thanks> Fafa> On Wed, 7 Jan 1998, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> >=20> > > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Jan 7 03:48:57 1998> > > Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 09:49:26 +0100> > > From: =3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk > > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.wa > shington.edu>> > > Subject: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!> > > MIME-Version: 1.0> > > Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable> > > X-To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > X-Priority: 3> > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> > >=20> > > Jabou, I made the same experience when I visited Gambia in November.> > > Some oceanographers must come to gambia and advice the government. As I> > > see it they have started to prevent just outside Banjul where you have> > > the cementary. But at the same time the coast, and the beach where I wa=> s> > > staying this time was taken. The beachbar at the Hotel Atlantic was nea=> r> > > to disappear one night. Banjul will one day (if not allready) be an> > > island. The Sea want to break through, and if the government want to> > > preserve, they need experts. All the sand taken from the beaches go to> > > all the building-activities, because the tradition is building with> > > concrete-blocks.(Which I will change with my house in Gambia) The more> > > houses, the more sand they transport from your beaches. And because of> > > the big lorries going to Gunjur-Kartong, to bring sand from the beach,> > > the main road is totally spoiled. The government got a foreign loan, (a=> s> > > I was told on the news in november) to build a new road from> > > Serekunda/Bijilo to Gunjur along the coastline. What that will come to> > > mean of exploitation of natural ressources, or rich gambians to buy the> > > costal area for housing in the long run, or better conditions for the> > > people living down there, better transport, better service etc., will b=> e> > > interesting to follow. How the government will balance the development> > > and the preservation of nature and natural ressources at the same time=> ,> > > is interesting for a foreigner as me, who can se the result in Denmark> > > from just thinking of progressing the infra-structure, and now have to> > > repair from the investments in the past. It all helps to give a better> > > NGP !! First take the ressources and build the towns, the roads and all> > > that, and now "repair" the nature again. Just a comment Asbj=F8rn.> > =20> >=20> > I thank Jabou and Asbjorn for bringing up the Gambia beach problem. Let m=> e start by saying that I am no expert in this subject. I happen to be a con=> cern somebody having the feeling that somthing is not right.=20> >=20> > Jabou some legend say that Banjul will be consumed by the sea. I am no b=> eliever in legend but I think the threat to Banjul and the surrounding is n=> o doubt real and I believe it is well understood by the government. What is=> not clear is whether the real cause of it is undertood. Theories say that => sand mining is the major cause followed by construction particularly on the=> south Bank of the estuary. However several attempts have been made to miti=> gate the problem including banning sand mining between Banjul and Bijilo p=> erhaps even beyond. What is interesting is that the problem seems to be inc=> reasing. The only things that really seem to work (only for a short while t=> hough) is the artificial Barriers on the beach. I will call expert to corre=> ct me on this. If that seems to be the case then we might want to look beyo=> nd sand mining on the south Bank. I think that big picture approach may giv=> e us better understanding. A complete study of ocean and river currents on => both sides of the !> > !> > !> > !> > !> > river.=20> >=20> > I say that one reason. For quite sometime now (perhaps 20 yrs) there is a=> growing sand bank near Barra around the ferry terminal and former GPMB de=> pot. The problem was so serious that the Ferry terminal had to be regularly=> dredged. That problem could have come from the construction of those stuct=> ures. If so then one may ask, where would all that sand be if the structure=> s were never built? Perhap we could hydrologists and physicists in the Bant=> aba who are familar with the area to put in their thoughts.=20> >=20> > Asbjorn, one can understand your feelings about the potential impacts of => the new road. Let me say that there is no land between Tanjeh and Banjul th=> at one can call "really public" except for a few patches. Also unless thing=> s changed since 1994, much of the lands in the area along the proposed road=> had been purchased by affluent Gambians aware of the plans since early 199=> 0s. The road had been part of the tourist development plan and almost all t=> he beach (except a few strips) had been desinated Tourist Develepment Area.=> Talking of Natural Resources, it is sad to say,there is very little of tha=> t.> >=20> > Malanding jaiteh> >=20> >=20------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 Jan 1998 13:19:59 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: GESO plan for approvalMessage-ID: < 199801141819.NAA09088@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu Folks, this is part 1 of 2 of the GESO document for gambia-l approval. My apologies if you received it earlier on.malanding jaitehGambia Education Support OrganizationI. MissionThe mission of the Gambia Education Support Organization is to provideassistance to Gambians and Gambian institutions in education in the Gambia.A vital part of the Organization's mission will be to become a medium throughwhich intellectual, logistic and material resources of Gambians and friendsof the Gambia can be utilized to improve education in the Gambia.To this end, the Organization will:Provide intellectual, material, logistic and other support to individuals andinstitutions in need at all levels of education in the Gambia.Facilitate access to information and resources on education and research in theGambia.Improve coordination and communication among members to support education inthe Gambia.Develop and maintain a responsive and financially stable organization.II. Organization structure:General MembershipMembership to the Organization is open to all (Gambians and non-Gambians). Thereshall be two categories of membership, voting and Honorary members. Votingmembers will be required to pay annual membership fees as determined by theOrganization. All voting members will have the right to vote and run for office.Members who fail to fulfill their obligations will cease to have the above rights.All other contributors who do not fall under this category shall become Honararymembers.Executive CommitteeThe Organization will conduct its overall activity through the Executive Committee.The Executive Committee will oversee the planning and implementation of theOrganization's activities. The Committee will be voted in every two years. It shallconsist of the Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, ex-ExecutiveDirector, three Zone Coordinators (Gamabia, Europe and North America), and aTreasurer.Zones/RegionsGeographically the Organization will be divided to three zones: Europe, North Americaand Gambia. Members in other regions can chose their zone of affiliation at theirconvenience. Zone Coordinators will oversee the Organization's activities in theirzones and will act and speak on behalf of their zones.III The ConstitutionArticle I The Name of the Organization.The name of the organization (hereinafter referred to as the Organization) shall bethe GAMBIA EDUCATION SUPPORT ORGANIZATION, GESO.Article II Location and AddressThe Principal office of the organization shall be at the address of the current GESOExective Director.Article III MembershipSection 1. Membership of the Organization is open to all (Gambians andnon-Gambians). There shall be two categories of membership, voting and honorarymembers. Voting members shall be required to pay annual membership fees to bedetermined by the the Executive Committee in consultation with the Financial andFund Raising Committee. All voting members will have the right to vote andrun for office. Contributors who do not wish to be active members in the Organizationshall become honorary members.Section 2. The membership year is the calendar year ending December 31.Article IV Membership feesThe following membership fee will be charged accordingly.US $10 per month for non-student members residing in North America, Europe,Australia New Zealand and Japan.US $2.5 adult members elsewhere including Gambia.US $5 Students in North America, Europe, Australia and Japan.US $1.00 for students elsewhere.Article V The Executive CommitteeSection 1. The Executive Committee, subject always to the provisions of thisConstitution, shall have general supervision and control of the management andadministration of the affairs of GESO and may exercise all or any of the power ofGESO including, without limitation , power to make donations of, and acceptdonations to, the funds of GESO and to invest and reinvest its funds in anyproperty, real or personal, to such extent deem advisable PROVIDED,however, no such donation shall be made to any member and no suchinvestment shall be made in the securities of, and no loan made to, any member.Section 2. Special meetings of the Executive Committee may be called by theExecutive Director or by any four (4) or more of the officers.Section 3. A quorum for the transaction of business at any meeting of the ExecutiveCommittee shall constitute a simple majority of officers.Section 4. Every officer shall be entitled to vote at any meeting on all matters.Section 5. The Executive Director shall give notice of every meeting of theExecutive Committee to each officer at least one (1) week before the meeting.Notice of the Executive Committee meetings must specify the purpose.Article VI OfficersSection 1. The officers of GESO shall be a Executive Director, Deputy ExecutiveDirector, a Treasurer, and three Zone Coordinators, one from each Zone. An ExecutiveCommittee shall consist of all the officers, who shall have the power of a Board ofDirectors and other such members that the Executive Committee shall appoint to servefrom time to time at the discretion of the Committee.Section 2. The Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director and Treasure shallbe elected by the members as specified in Article IX. Zone Coordinators shall bechosen by their Zones to represent them on Executive Committee.Section 3. The Executive Committee may designate one or more individuals astemporary officers, to continue as such during such term as shall be specified by theExecutive Committee. Such temporary officers need not be members of the ExecutiveCommittee.Section 4. Any temporary officer appointed by the Executive Committee may beremoved from office by the Executive Committee when his or her duties as prescribedby Executive Committee, has been executed out as determined by the ExecutiveCommittee.Section 5. Any officer may resign by filing with the Recording Secretary or filedwith the Executive Committee a written resignation, which shall take effect on beingfiled or at such other time as may be prescribed therein. Any vacancy at any timeexisting in the Executive Committee or in any other office or in any committee may befilled by the Executive Committee at any meeting and the person chosen to fill thevacancy shall hold office for no more than 120 days or until an elected member ischosen. Any officer may be removed from office with just cause by the ExecutiveCommittee following notice, which states her/his removal, is proposed.Article VII Powers and Duties of officersSection 1. The Executive Director shall be the chief executive officer of GESO,shall preside at all meetings of GESO and of the Executive Committee, and shall havethe general and active management of the affairs of the Executive Committee, subjectto the approval and direction of the Executive Committee.Section 2. In the absence of the Executive Director, or in case of her/his death,resignation, incapacity or refusal to act, the duties pertaining to the office shall,until the election of new Executive Director, be performed by the Deputy ExecutiveDirector, or in the event of the absence, death, resignation, incapacity, or refusalto act by the Deputy Executive Director, the Executive Committee shall designate onemember to act.Section 3. The Treasurer shall be in charge of all moneys of GESO, shall collectall moneys due to GESO, shall have the power to accept donations to GESO and(subject to the control of the Executive Committee) shall deposit the funds of GESO inits bank account, and may invest the funds of GESO subject to the prior approvalof the Executive Committee. She/he shall keep such books as may be necessary forthe duties of her/his office, which at all times shall be open to the ExecutiveCommittee. She/he shall report in detail annually, and as often as required by theExecutive Committee, all moneys collected, expended or invested, all outstandingobligation of GESO, and such other matters as may be deemed proper in connection withher/his office, and shall perform such other duties as the Executive Director orthe Executive Committee may require. She/he shall keep updated records of themembership and updated records of the mailing lists with the help of theRecording and Corresponding Secretary.Section 4. The Deputy Executive Director and three (3) Zone Coordinators of theExecutive Committee shall be responsible for convening standing and ad hocCommittees, and responsible for conference programs, minutes from ExecutiveCommittee and Annual meetings, and other GESO documents. All four (4) shallperform such other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Committee mayrequire.Section 5. The Executive shall nominate the appointment of a Recording andCorrespondence Secretary for approval by the General membersip within sixty (60)days from the day of nomination. The Recording and Correspondenece Secretary cannot vote in the Executive Committee.Section 6. The primary responsibility of the Recording and Corresponding Secretaryshall be to act as liaison between GESO and outside organizations; the secretaryshall insure that notification of GESO meetings be posted. The Recording andCorresponding Secretary shall also assist the Treasurer in updating mailing lists.She/he shall conduct all correspondence of GESO and assist the Executive Directorin maintaining contact with the standing committees. She/he shall perform suchother duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Committee of GESO mayrequire.Section 7. Zone Coordinators. Geographically, the Organization will be divided tothree zones, Europe, North America and Gambia. Members in other regions canchose their zone of affiliation at their convenience. Each Zone Coordinator willoversee Organizational activities in their zones and will act and speak on behalfof their zones.Article VIII CommitteesThe Executive Committee and the Executive Director may from time to time appointsuch committees, consisting of such persons, for such purposes and with suchpowers as the Executive Committee or the Executive Director shall determine. Themembers of any such committees shall serve at the discretion of the ExecutiveCommittee. A member of the Executive Committee shall serve on, but need not chair,each committee, and shall act as liaison between the committee and the ExecutiveCommittee.Ad hoc Committees (Working Committees) The Working Committee members willbe appointed by the Executive Committee on need bases. The Working Committeeswill be technical working groups to prepare activity plans, or implement activities.The Working Committee will be dissolved at the end of their assignment or at thediscretion of the Executive Committee.Financial/Fundraising Committee: The Organizations will raise the necessaryfinances through membership fees, individual contributions and fundraisers. TheCommittee will be the Organization's official fundraiser. The committee shallcoordinate all fundraising activities and will consist of four members. The Committeewill be responsible to consult with Executive Committee to determine annualmembership dues. If this Organization is dissolved all its net funds will be donatedto an institution or institutions of its choice.Audit UnitThis unit will help ensure that the organization's funds are used as specified.The unit will comprise of a Chairperson and two committee members. Members of thecommittee will be appointed by the Executive Committee as needed. The unit willprepare its own operational document to be approved by the General membership.Article IX Elections and NominationsSection 1 A four (4) member Elections and Nomination committee shall be chosenby the general membership to oversee and supervise nominations and elections ofofficials. The Elections and Nominations Committee shall elect one (1) of itsmembers to serve as head of the Committee. Members of this committee can not runfor any other office during their tenure as election officials. The committeeshall have final say on election results.Section 2. The Nomination and Election Committee shall request suggestions fromthe members for nominations for the GESO'S officers at least two (2) months beforeelections. The Committee shall devise and mail to the voting members a proposedslate of nominees at least thirty (30) days prior to the annual meeting.Biographical sketches, together with optional statement of intent consistingof no more than one hundred words, shall accompany all nominations. All nominationsshall also submit a statement to the Committee on Nominations of their willingness toserve.Section 3. All elections shall be held by ballot and candidates receiving thelargest vote cast shall be considered elected. In the case of ties, there shall beanother vote between the two top contenders.Section 4. A Executive Director shall be elected every two (2) years and shallserve in the two succeeding years as Executive Director. The term of the ExecutiveDirector shall be two years.Section 5. The Deputy Executive Director, Treasurer and Zonal Coordinators shallbe elected every other year to a two-year term.Section 6. The term of the office shall begin on the first Moday after the firstday of January end on the third Monday of December. Each officer shall serve amaximum of two terms in the office.Article X Checks, Notes, Drafts and Other InstrumentsThe treasurer must draw up checks, Notes, Drafts, and other Instruments for thepayment of money drawn or endorsed in the name of GESO but he or she shouldnot sign it. The signatories are the Executive Director and two (2) other ExecutiveCommittee members besides the Treasurer. Neither the Executive Director nor othermembers shall sign any such instrument as foresaid unless authorized by theExecutive Committee to do so.Article XI Fiscal YearThe Fiscal year of GESO shall be the year ending with the thirty-first (31) day ofDecember of each year.Article XII AmendmentsSection 1. All proposed amemndments to the Constitution, together with commentsand recommendations of the officers of GESO shall be submitted to all votingmembers for ballot by postal or electronic mail.Section 2. A two third majority of the members returning their ballots within thirty(30) days of the date of mailing of the proposed amendment(s) shall amend theConstitutionArticle XIII Agreement of GESOThe provisions of the Agreement of GESO as they from time to time exist are a partof this Constitution. We, whose names are hereto sunscribed, do, by this agreement,associate ourselves with the intention of forming an organization under the GeneralLaws of ...Address: Momodou





Date: Thu, 15 Jan 1998 11:14:57 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh"

To:

Cc:

Subject: GESO plan

I understand that did not receive part 1 of the GESO document I sent

wednesday 1-14-98. If so please find below otherwise delete!



malanding jaiteh



part 1.



Gambia Education Support Organization



I. Mission



The mission of the Gambia Education Support Organization is to provide

assistance to Gambians and Gambian institutions in education in the Gambia.

A vital part of the Organization's mission will be to become a medium through

which intellectual, logistic and material resources of Gambians and friends

of the Gambia can be utilized to improve education in the Gambia.



To this end, the Organization will:



Provide intellectual, material, logistic and other support to individuals and

institutions in need at all levels of education in the Gambia.



Facilitate access to information and resources on education and research in

the Gambia.



Improve coordination and communication among members to support education in

the Gambia.



Develop and maintain a responsive and financially stable organization.



II. Organizational structure:



General Membership



Membership to the Organization is open to all(Gambians and non-Gambians).

There shall be two categories of membership, voting-and non-voting members.

Non-voting members are one-time contributors. Voting members will be required

to pay annual membership fees as determined by the Organization. All voting

members will have the right to vote and run for office. Members who fail to

fulfill their obligations will cease to have the above rights.



Executive Committee



The Organization will conduct its overall activity through the Executive Committee.

The Executive Committee will oversee the planning and implementation of the

Organization's activities. The Committee will be voted in every two years. It

shall consist of the Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, ex-Executive

Director, three Zone Coordinators (Gambia, Europe and America), and a Treasurer.



Zones/Regions



Geographically the Organization will be divided to three zones: Europe,

North America and Gambia. Members in other regions can chose their zone of

affiliation at their convenience. Zone Coordinators will oversee Organizational

activities in their zones and will act and speak on behave of their zones.



Nomination and Election Committee



A three member Nomination and Election committee shall be chosen to oversee

and supervise nominations and elections of officials. The committee shall be

independent from all other committees in the Organization and will have final

say on election results.



The Constitution





Article I Name



The name of the organization (hereinafter referred to as the Organization)

shall be the GAMBIA EDUCATION SUPPORT ORGANIZATION, GESO.



Article II Location and Address



The Principal office of the organization shall be at the address of the

current GESO Executive Director.



Article III Membership



section 1. membership of the Organization is open to all (Gambians and non-

Gambians). There shall be two categories of membership, voting and honorary

members. Voting members shall be required to pay annual membership fees to be

determined by the Executive Committee in consultation with the

Financial/Fund Raising Committee. All voting members will have the right

to vote and run for office. Contributors who do not wish to active members

in the organization

shall be given honorary membership.



Section 2. The membership year is the calendar year ending December 31.



Article IV Membership fees



The annual membership fees shall be determined by the Financial Committee in

consultation with the Executive Committee.



The following membership fee will be charged accordingly.



US $10 per month for adult members residing in North America, Europe,

Australia and Japan.



US $2.5 adult members elsewhere including Gambia.



US $5 Students in North America, Europe, Australia and Japan.



US $1.00 for students living elsewhere.



Article V The Executive Committee



Section 1. The Executive Committee, subject always to the provisions of these

by-laws, shall have general supervision and control of the management and

administration of the affairs of GESO and may exercise all or any of the power

of GESO including, without limitation , power to make donations of, and accept

donations to, the funds of GESO and to invest and reinvest its funds in any

property, real or personal, to such extent deem advisable PROVIDED, HOWEVER,

no such donation shall be made to any member and no such investment shall be

made in the securities of, and no loan made to, any member.



Section 2. Special meetings of the Executive Committee may be called by the

Executive Director or by any five (5) or more of the officers.



Section 3. A quorum for the transaction of business at any meeting of the

Executive Committee shall constitute a majority of officers.



Section 4. Every officer shall be entitled to vote at any meetings on all

matters.



Section 5. The Executive Director shall give notice of every meeting of

the Executive Committee to each officer at least one (1) week before the

meeting. Notice of the Executive Council meetings must specify the purpose.



Article VI Officers



Section 1. The officers of GESO shall be a Executive Director, Deputy

Executive Director, a Treasurer, and a Recording Secretary, Corresponding

Secretary, four Representative-at-Large, one from each Zone. An Executive

Council shall consist of all the officers, who shall have the power of a Board

of Directors and in addition, be editors of GESO Newsletter, Chairs of

standing or ad-hoc committees, and other such members that the Executive

Council shall appoint to serve from time to time at the discretion of the

Council.



Section 2. The Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, Treasurer,

Recording Secretary, Corresponding Secretary, and Representative-at-Large

shall be elected by the members as specified in Article VII. They shall hold

office until their respective successors are chosen.



Section 3. The Executive Council may designate one or more individuals as

temporary officers, to continue as such during such term as shall be specified

by the Executive Council. Such temporary officers need not be members of the

Executive Council.



Section 4. Any temporary officer appointed by the Executive Council may be

removed from office by the Executive Council when his or her duties as

prescribed by Executive Council, has been executed out as determined by the

Executive Council.



Section 5. Any officer may resign by filing with the Recording Secretary or

filed with the Executive Council a written resignation, which shall take

effect on being filed or at such other time as may be prescribed therein. Any

vacancy at any time existing in the Executive Council or in any other office

or in any committee may be filled by the Executive Council at any meeting and

the person chosen to fill the vacancy shall hold office, except as in these

by-laws provided, until the next annual meeting of the members and his/her

successor is chosen. Any officer may be removed from office with just cause by

the Executive Council following notice, which states his/her removal, is

proposed.



Article VII Powers and Duties of officers



Section 1. The Executive Director shall be the chief executive officer of

GESO, shall preside at all meetings of GESO and of the Executive Council, and

shall have the general and active management of the affairs of the Executive

Council, subject to the approval and direction of the Executive Council.



Section 2. In the absence of the Executive Director, or in case of his/her

death, resignation, incapacity or refusal to act, the duties pertaining to the

office shall, until the election of new Executive Director, be performed by

the Deputy Executive Director, or in the event of the absence, death,

resignation, incapacity, or refusal to act by the Deputy Executive Director,

the Executive Council shall designate one member to act.



Section 3. The Treasurer shall be in charge of all moneys of GESO, shall

collect all moneys due to GESO, shall have the power to accept donations to

GESO and (subject to the control of the Executive Council) shall deposit the

funds of GESO in its bank account, and may invest the funds of GESO subject to

the prior approval of the Executive Council. He/She shall keep such books as

may be necessary for the duties of his/her office, which at all times shall be

open to the Executive Council. He/she shall report in detail annually, and as

often as required by the Executive Council, all moneys collected, expended or

invested, all outstanding obligation of GESO, and such other matters as may be

deemed proper in connection with his/her office, and shall perform such other

duties as the Executive Director or the Executive Council may require. He/she

shall keep updated records of the membership and updated records of the

mailing lists with the help of the Corresponding Secretary.



Section 4. The Deputy Executive Director and three (3) Member-at-Large of

the Executive Council shall be responsible for convening standing and ad hoc

Committees, and responsible for conference programs, minutes from Executive

Council and Annual meetings, and other GESO documents. All four (4) shall

perform such other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Council

may require.



Section 5. The Recording Secretary shall keep a record of all meetings and

correspondence of GESO and act when requested as secretary of any committee.



Section 6. The primary responsibility of the Corresponding Secretary shall be

to act as liaison between GESO and outside organizations; the secretary shall

insure that notification of GESO meetings be posted in other organizations'

Newsletters. The Corresponding Secretary shall also assist the Treasurer in

updating mailing lists and assist the editor of the Newsletter as needed.

He/she shall conduct all correspondence of GESO and assist the Executive

Director in maintaining contact with the standing committees. He/she shall

perform such other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Council

of GESO may require.



Section 7. Zone Coordinators: Geographically the Organization will be

divided to four zones: Europe, America Canada and Gambia. Members in other

region can chose their zone of affiliation at their convenience. Each zone

will have a committee of five and shall be coordinated by zonal Coordinators.

Each Coordinator will oversee Organizational activities in their zones and

will act and speak on behave of their zones.

Section 8. Ex-Executive Director: The responsibility of the ex-Executive

Director shall be to facilitate smooth transition from one Executive

Committees to another. The role is largely advisory and would only vote within

the committee to break a tie.







Article VIII Committees



The Executive Council and the Executive Director may from time to time appoint

such committees, consisting of such persons, for such purposes and with such

powers as the Executive Council or the Executive Director shall determine. The

members of any such committees shall serve at the discretion of the Executive

Council. A member of the Executive Council shall serve on, but need not chair,

each committee, and shall act as liaison between the committee and the

Executive Council.



Ad hoc Committees (Working Committees) The Working Committee members will be

appointed by the Executive Committee on need bases. The Working Committees

will be technical working groups to prepare activity plans, or implement

activities. The Working Committee will be dissolved at the end of their

assignment or at the discretion of the Executive Committee.



Financial/Fund Raising Committee: The Organizations will raise the necessary

finances through membership fees, individual contributions and fundraisers.

The Committee will be the Organization's official fund raiser. The committee

shall coordinate all Fund Raising activities and will consist of four members.

The Committee will be responsible to consult with Executive Council to

determine annual membership dues. If this Organization is dissolved all its

net funds will be donated to an institution or institutions of its choice.



Audit Unit

This unit will help ensure that the organization's funds are used as

specified. The unit will comprise of a Chairperson and two committee members.

Members of the committee will be voted every two years and shall not

concurrently hold any other positions within the organization. The unit will

prepare its own operational document to be approved by the General membership.





Article IX Elections and Nominations



Section 1 There shall be a Nominating Committee of six (6) voting members,

four (4) of whom shall be nominated with their consent by a majority vote of

those present and voting at the annual meeting of GESO. Nominations for these

positions shall be made only from the floor. The new officers of GESO shall

appoint the additional two members no later than four (4) months following the

annual meeting. The Nominating Committee shall elect one (1) of its members to

serve as head of the Committee.



Section 2. The Nominating and Election Committee shall request suggestions

from the members for nominations for the GESO'S officers at least two (2)

months before the annual meeting. The Committee shall devise and mail to the

voting members a proposed slate of nominees at least thirty (30) days prior to

the annual meeting. Biographical sketches, together with optional statement of

intent consisting of no more than one hundred words, shall accompany all

nominations. All nominations shall also submit a statement to the Committee on

Nominations of their willingness to serve. The general body shall choose a

four member nominating and election committee every two years. Members of this

committee cannot run for any other office during their tenure as election

officials. The committee shall prepare their own working document to be

approved by the general membership. They will be independent from other

committees in the Organization and will have final say in on election results.





Section 3. All elections shall be held by ballot and candidates receiving

the largest vote cast shall be considered elected. In the case of ties, the

Executive Director shall cast another vote.



Section 4. A Executive Director-elect shall be elected every two (2) years

and shall serve in the two succeeding years as Executive Director. The term of

the Executive Director shall be two years.



Section 5. The Deputy Executive Director, Treasurer, Recording Secretary,

Corresponding Secretary, and Representative-at-Large shall be elected every

other year to a two-year term.



Section 6. The term of the office shall begin and end at the annual meeting.

Each officer shall serve a maximum of two terms in the office.





Article X Checks, Notes, Drafts and Other Instruments



The treasurer must draw up checks, Notes, Drafts, and other Instruments for

the payment of money drawn or endorsed in the name of GESO but he or she

should not sign it. The signatories are the Executive Director and two (2)

other Executive Council members besides the Treasurer. Neither the Executive

Director nor other members shall sign any such instrument as foresaid unless

authorized by the Executive Council to do so.







Article XI Fiscal Year



The Fiscal year of GESO shall be the year ending with the thirty-first (31) day

of December of each year.



Article XII Amendments



Section 1. All proposed amendments to the by-laws, together with comments and

recommendations of the officers of GESO shall be submitted to all voting members

for ballot by postal or electronic mail.



Section 2. A two third majority of the members returning their ballots within

thirty (30) days of the date of mailing of the proposed amendment(s) shall amend

the Constitution.



Article XIII Agreement of GESO



The provisions of the Agreement of GESO as they from time to time exist are a part

of these Constitution. We, whose names are hereto subscribed, do, by this agreement,

associate ourselves with the intention of forming an organization under the

General Laws of ...





------------------------------



Greetings,

Dr M K Cham has been added to the Bantaba. Welcome to Gambia-l Dr.

Cham. We look forward to your contributions, you can send a brief

introduction to



Regards

Momodou Camara







------------------------------



Hello Gambia-L



Due to a little incompatability between Internet Explorer and Netscape

4 pages was shown blank from any user using Netscape.

The errors has been fixed and you should now be able to enjoy all the 16

pages

of this FREE online edition of FRESH.



For new members of Gambia-L I am resending the introduction information



Regards,

Tosh, Commit

The Gambia



-----------------------------------------

We are happy to announce a Gambian addition to the growing amount of

newspapers on the web.



The bi-monthly (twice every month) FRESH newspaper is now on the Internet.



--------------

As the first Company in the Gambia the Informer Media Group Company Ltd.

has introduced a Online version of the bi-monthly newspaper FRESH on the

World

Wide Web.

If you have Internet access you can check us out on these addresses for the

first ALL FREE Online edition of FRESH;

http://w1.2220.telia.com/~u222000299

http://home.sol.no/~tgrotnes

If you are a member with Commit in the Gambia, the address is:

http://www.commit.gm



The Informer Media Group would like to invite any interested parties to

come up with suggestions for changes or content to the FRESH Online

version.



The FRESH paperversion is now sold in one thousand copies around The

Gambia.

The Informer Media Group are welcoming any international advertisers and

interested investors.



Please send any enquiry and comment to the FRESH e-mail address:

lamkins@commit.gm



Address:



The Informer Media Group Company Ltd.

Publishers of FRESH,

The Sports & Entertainment Chronicle,

YMCA opposite MDI, Kanifing, The Gambia

P.O. Box: 2735, Serrekunda, The Gambia , Fax: 225833,



----------------------------------------------------------------------









Date: Thu, 15 Jan 1998 13:09:16 -0500 (EST)

Hi folks,

Please hereafter send all email meant for me to

The address

Thanks,

-Abdou.



------------------------------



Hello subscription managers,



Kindly subscribe an old friend and former classmate at what used to

be the greatest high school in the Gambia during that time: GAMBIA HIGH

SCHOOL.



The friend's name is ABDOUL SALAAM AL-HASSAN SECKA and his

email address in the Gambia is



Your efforts do not go unappreciated. Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow







------------------------------



greetings:

ABDOUL SALAAM AL-HASSAN SECKA has been added to the list. welcome to our

bantaba and please send a brief introduction to the group. our address

is:



welcome all new members.

latjor



------------------------------



Sir

Could you please include Mr Abdoulie Sidibeh on the list of

members

thanks





------------------------------



Hej Folkes!

The issue of the eroding beaches is of great importance to the future of The=

=20

tiny Gambia and I thank all of you who have in one way or the other=20

contributed in the discussions so far.

However the danger still is hanging over our heads and the fight to correct=

=20

the causes or atleast understand them should be given high priority by the=

=20

government and the people of the gambia.

A lot of efforts have been made so far but as most of the gambias have now=

=20

noticed ,the results are nothing to boast about.

So my question now is ,How prepared and what plans of action do we have in=

=20

the gambia, say if the banjul high way is washed away?

What do we do if the capital cannot be protected from the rising water=

levels?

I think it is high time to think and plan strategically, because gambia does=

=20

not have the resources to change this global problem.I appeal to the=20

government and the experts of the gambia to take this matter seriously (=20

think about it when building important gorvernment complexes), and to the=20

rest of us to make environmental problems a priority ,if we want to secure=

=20

a better gambia for the future generations.

Keep the debate alive !!!!!



Buba Badjieo resAt 11:50 AM 14/1/98, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:

>Fafa, thank you for that technical perspective on coastal erosion.=20

>Its good to have experts around. keep up the good work up/down there

>as Bassss would say. I hope the ice storm missed your part of the world?

>

>Malanding Jaiteh

>>=20

>> Hi, Malanding and all the Bantaba people,

>> I have been following the very interesting discussion on coastal erosion

>> in The Gambia.

>>=20

>> I am a geologist by training and profession and I have been higly=

involved

>> in thinking and trying to seek a sollution if there is any to coastal

>> erosion in The Gambia.The theories of geological and geomorphological

>> processes of coastal environment are really complex and cannot be dealt

>> in this limited time and space.So what I would rather do is to give a

>> very brief history of response measures so far taken to combat coastal

>> erosion in The Gambia and some general ideas I have gathered trough my

>> personal experiece and readings.

>>=20

>> The entire coastline of west and central Africa, from Mauritania to=

Angola

>> is retreating at diferential but alarming rates in almost all these

>> countries (see UNEP Regional Seas Report and Studies No. 107, 1989).In

>> Senegal for example, shoreline retreat at Rufisque has been estimated at

>> between 0.45 and 2.46 m/yr (1959 to 1980).As recently as 1997, the

>> Sangomar spit that borders the saloum river was been completely cutoff,

>> totally

>> inundating the village of Jiffere (personal visit to the site in July

>> 1997).In The Gambia, studies ( mainly aerial photo interpretation ) have

>> indicated a general erosion rate of 1-2m/yr. In Localized severely

>> affected areas such as the Banjul muslim cemetery area, Rufisque and

>> Jeffere, in senegal and many other areas in the subregion such as the

>> victoria beach Lagoes erosion rates are much higher. The Geology

>> department of Chiek Anta Diop University in Dakar has carried many

>> studies,like wise other parts of the subregion and overseas including

>> the US but there is yet no conclusive answer to the problems of coastal

>> erosion.

>>=20

>> In The Gambia like many parts of the world, several hard and soft

>> stabilization efforts were tried but so far the success story is hardly

>> told anywhere. Even in the US a lot of failures of beach protection

>> efforts have been reported.

>>=20

>> In 1957, the Banjul muslim and christian cemetery area suffered from

>> flooding during spring tide. Groynes of ruhn palm were constructed with

>> concrete pannels as respose . This was latter abandonned and rhun palm

>> piles connected by timber walling and ruhn palm sheet piles, jetted into

>> the sand secured

>> to the walling by means of nailing was tried. Both efforts have worked=

for

>> sometime and latter failed as we observe today.A combination of groynes

>> and

>> boulder stone pitching retained in gabions have also been tried, with no

>> success.

>>=20

>> Resently the muslim community heaped some boulder stones on the seaward

>> side of the muslim cemetery and this also could not work. This effort was

>> followed by another gabion basket (bolders in coated wire mesh ) method=

of

>> protection which is also failing.The most recent effort is UNDP sponsured

>> effort which has been mentioned in one of the e-mail messages.

>>=20

>> The above is just a synopsys of the problems and efforts. The biggest

>> question is which stabilization method is most suitable and why all=

these=3D

>> =3D20

>> methods are failig. All methods

>> including concrete wall have failed in many places and infact such

>> methods have a very serious side effects of the sea attacking the two=

ends

>> of the

>> wall and thus aggravating erosion at these sides.There are several

>> examples of

>> this which I cannot give here, but the various sea wall trials in

>> Rufisque, in senegal are typical and near home examples. The sea wall at

>> Radio Syd is proved to only hold the sea temporally, The effect of end

>> erosion can be seen there too.

>>=20

>> Therefore the issue of coastal erosion is global and the causes are not

>> very clear in many places including the Gambia and Senegal. The current

>> trend of thought is better coastal zone planning, i.e the planning and

>> management of human activities in the coastal environment. Relocation of

>> human activities including settlements are some of the solutions in some

>> literature.This is a very costly venture but it may worth thinking and

>> planning at an early stage. The village of Jeferre, in Senegal was forced

>> to relocate by nature within a very short period of time. The US

>> Geological Survey

>> report " Coasts in Crisis " by S.J. Williams, K Dodd, and K. K.Gohn, 1991

>> suggested that the first step needed to manage the coastal crisis is" to

>> understand our- coast better, to build a solid foundation of=

earth-science

>> data on coastal processes and evolution". =3D20

>>=20

>> Thus Sand mining, infracstructure development are all anthropogenic

>> activities which have been blamed for causing or aggravating coastal

>> erosion. This cannot be denied but, natural factors such as low

>> topography,unconsolidated rocks, aggressive hydrodynamic system, and more

>> importantly sea level rise should be serious looked into, particalarly in

>> the case of west Africa region.

>>=20

>> Malanding, this is done in a big hurry but I think I need to share little

>> I know in the Senegambia region with all of you. I am curently writing a

>> short paper on costal erosion in The Gambia.This cannot be available

>> immediately, because it has to go through academic scrutiny.

>>=20

>> Anyway the National Environment Agency (NEA) can be of some help in

>> providing more recent interventions and the current coastal zone

>> management paradigm in the Gambia =3D20

>>=20

>> Thanks

>>=20

>> Fafa

>> On Wed, 7 Jan 1998, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:

>>=20

>> >=3D20

>> > > From

>> > > Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 09:49:26 +0100

>> > > From: =3D3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3D3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D3D=

<asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>

>> > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List=

<

>> shington.edu>

>> > > Subject: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

>> > > MIME-Version: 1.0

>> > > Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

>> > > X-To: "'

>> > > X-Priority: 3

>> > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>> > >=3D20

>> > > Jabou, I made the same experience when I visited Gambia in November.

>> > > Some oceanographers must come to gambia and advice the government. As=

I

>> > > see it they have started to prevent just outside Banjul where you=

have

>> > > the cementary. But at the same time the coast, and the beach where I=

wa=3D

>> s

>> > > staying this time was taken. The beachbar at the Hotel Atlantic was=

nea=3D

>> r

>> > > to disappear one night. Banjul will one day (if not allready) be an

>> > > island. The Sea want to break through, and if the government want to

>> > > preserve, they need experts. All the sand taken from the beaches go=

to

>> > > all the building-activities, because the tradition is building with

>> > > concrete-blocks.(Which I will change with my house in Gambia) The=

more

>> > > houses, the more sand they transport from your beaches. And because=

of

>> > > the big lorries going to Gunjur-Kartong, to bring sand from the=

beach,

>> > > the main road is totally spoiled. The government got a foreign loan,=

(a=3D

>> s

>> > > I was told on the news in november) to build a new road from

>> > > Serekunda/Bijilo to Gunjur along the coastline. What that will come=

to

>> > > mean of exploitation of natural ressources, or rich gambians to buy=

the

>> > > costal area for housing in the long run, or better conditions for the

>> > > people living down there, better transport, better service etc., will=

b=3D

>> e

>> > > interesting to follow. How the government will balance the=

development

>> > > and the preservation of nature and natural ressources at the same=

time=3D

>> ,

>> > > is interesting for a foreigner as me, who can se the result in=

Denmark

>> > > from just thinking of progressing the infra-structure, and now have=

to

>> > > repair from the investments in the past. It all helps to give a=

better

>> > > NGP !! First take the ressources and build the towns, the roads and=

all

>> > > that, and now "repair" the nature again. Just a comment Asbj=3DF8rn.

>> > =3D20

>> >=3D20

>> > I thank Jabou and Asbjorn for bringing up the Gambia beach problem. Let=

m=3D

>> e start by saying that I am no expert in this subject. I happen to be a=

con=3D

>> cern somebody having the feeling that somthing is not right.=3D20

>> >=3D20

>> > Jabou some legend say that Banjul will be consumed by the sea. I am no=

b=3D

>> eliever in legend but I think the threat to Banjul and the surrounding is=

n=3D

>> o doubt real and I believe it is well understood by the government. What=

is=3D

>> not clear is whether the real cause of it is undertood. Theories say=

that =3D

>> sand mining is the major cause followed by construction particularly on=

the=3D

>> south Bank of the estuary. However several attempts have been made to=

miti=3D

>> gate the problem including banning sand mining between Banjul and Bijilo=

p=3D

>> erhaps even beyond. What is interesting is that the problem seems to be=

inc=3D

>> reasing. The only things that really seem to work (only for a short while=

t=3D

>> hough) is the artificial Barriers on the beach. I will call expert to=

corre=3D

>> ct me on this. If that seems to be the case then we might want to look=

beyo=3D

>> nd sand mining on the south Bank. I think that big picture approach may=

giv=3D

>> e us better understanding. A complete study of ocean and river currents=

on =3D

>> both sides of the !

>> > !

>> > !

>> > !

>> > !

>> > river.=3D20

>> >=3D20

>> > I say that one reason. For quite sometime now (perhaps 20 yrs) there is=

a=3D

>> growing sand bank near Barra around the ferry terminal and former GPMB=

de=3D

>> pot. The problem was so serious that the Ferry terminal had to be=

regularly=3D

>> dredged. That problem could have come from the construction of those=

stuct=3D

>> ures. If so then one may ask, where would all that sand be if the=

structure=3D

>> s were never built? Perhap we could hydrologists and physicists in the=

Bant=3D

>> aba who are familar with the area to put in their thoughts.=3D20

>> >=3D20

>> > Asbjorn, one can understand your feelings about the potential impacts=

of =3D

>> the new road. Let me say that there is no land between Tanjeh and Banjul=

th=3D

>> at one can call "really public" except for a few patches. Also unless=

thing=3D

>> s changed since 1994, much of the lands in the area along the proposed=

road=3D

>> had been purchased by affluent Gambians aware of the plans since early=

199=3D

>> 0s. The road had been part of the tourist development plan and almost all=

t=3D

>> he beach (except a few strips) had been desinated Tourist Develepment=

Area.=3D

>> Talking of Natural Resources, it is sad to say,there is very little of=

tha=3D

>> t.

>> >=3D20

>> > Malanding jaiteh

>> >=3D20

>> >=3D20

>>=20

>

>

>

=10 @=80





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 04:33:05 PST

From: "Omar Gibba" <

To:

Subject: subscribe!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Kindly put my friend, Saikou Marong on the list. His mailing address is:



smarong@hotmail.com



peace,



Omar Jibba (O.J)



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 12:05:32 -0400 (AST)

From: Fafa Sanyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



Hi Buba,



Your concern is well taken and I think it is the right way of thinking

that I have seen in this Bantaba people. Their concern is The Gambia and

Africa as a whole. May God bless all the Bantaba people.



As I mentioned before, coastal erosion is a serious global environmental

problem, which has not been easy to control. I was reading a report from

US Geological Survey and J R Clarks book on coastal zone management

yesterday. These are all recent materials, 1996 and they are all talking

about the same thing - the failure and more problematic nature of hard

stabilization ( groins, sea walls , revetments gabion baskets etc). The

current thinking is towards soft stablization means such as beach

nourishment i.e puttig sand from deposition areas to the more seriously

eroding area. This method have less repacurtions as compared to the

concrete sea walls and the like but non are ever lasting solutions.



Therefore my recommendation, without hesitation would be to

look into the management of human activities in the coastal area. A better

planning of the coastal zone is required. There are some Gambian coastal

zone management experts around, such as Abdou Oujamai Gibba, in Norway who

are subscribers to this Bantaba, and who can share their experience in The

Ganbia given the oppurtunity.

One of way for such planning was what we ( several government and

municipal, and quassigovernment, planners, geologists, engineers, and

economists ) have recommended in the " Strategies for Integrated Coastal

Zone Management in The Gambia ".( 1996)unpublished is to plan and enforce

a setback line. That is to say to disallow any human activity within say=20

50 or 100 or 500 meters from the high water mark i.e the high tide mark.

To determine this setbact line a lot of work is required because you must

determine accurately the rate of erosion, (up - to- date) at all

the areas of the coastline, and also put other urgent socio-economic

factors into consideration. For example you cannot put a port or ferry

terminal at 50 or 500 metres away from the sea front.



So the bottomline here is:=20



1. Sealevel rise and coastal erosion and deposition are natural

phenomena which have occured in the past, several times in geologic

history and are bound to occur again. So the worry to me is not coastal

erosion, because that must happen and the more we try control it the more=

=20

problems we get. The worry or the problem then is the management of

humans. It is well known that San Francisco is on a transform fault and

earthquakes are bound to hit at any time. But can the San Franciscans be

relocated even if all the financial and other economic conditions are

taken cared of. So there are some ethical problems in takling even=20

devastating environment problems.



2. Therefore while we have to continue to find a solution to the erosion

problems in the already built up areas, we have to be also thinking of=20

relocation. For example I would I advise Radio Syd relocate, rather

than trying to continue protecting itself. More than 80 miilion

dollars are spent almost yearly to protect or replenish Miami Beaches.have =

=20

Banjul is a potential area to be inundated due to the predicted human

aggravated sea level rise. So both government and private individuals

should be aware of this in feature development and putting up your

expensive private properties. =20



Thanks and lets put heads together for more ideas perticularly on

management issues. It it time to call for

ideas from experts sich as Amadou Wadda at Delft and Abdou Gibba in Norway

( Bergin University - I hope I got the spelling right )



Fafa



On Fri, 16 Jan

1998, Buba Badjie wrote:



> Hej Folkes!

> The issue of the eroding beaches is of great importance to the future of =

The=20

> tiny Gambia and I thank all of you who have in one way or the other=20

> contributed in the discussions so far.

> However the danger still is hanging over our heads and the fight to corre=

ct=20

> the causes or atleast understand them should be given high priority by th=

e=20

> government and the people of the gambia.

> A lot of efforts have been made so far but as most of the gambias have no=

w=20

> noticed ,the results are nothing to boast about.

> So my question now is ,How prepared and what plans of action do we have=

in=20

> the gambia, say if the banjul high way is washed away?

> What do we do if the capital cannot be protected from the rising water l=

evels?

> I think it is high time to think and plan strategically, because gambia d=

oes=20

> not have the resources to change this global problem.I appeal to the=20

> government and the experts of the gambia to take this matter seriously (=

=20

> think about it when building important gorvernment complexes), and to the=

=20

> rest of us to make environmental problems a priority ,if we want to secu=

re=20

> a better gambia for the future generations.

> Keep the debate alive !!!!!

>=20

> Buba Badjieo resAt 11:50 AM 14/1/98, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:

> >Fafa, thank you for that technical perspective on coastal erosion.=20

> >Its good to have experts around. keep up the good work up/down there

> >as Bassss would say. I hope the ice storm missed your part of the world?

> >

> >Malanding Jaiteh

> >>=20

> >> Hi, Malanding and all the Bantaba people,

> >> I have been following the very interesting discussion on coastal erosi=

on

> >> in The Gambia.

> >>=20

> >> I am a geologist by training and profession and I have been higly invo=

lved

> >> in thinking and trying to seek a sollution if there is any to coastal

> >> erosion in The Gambia.The theories of geological and geomorphological

> >> processes of coastal environment are really complex and cannot be deal=

t

> >> in this limited time and space.So what I would rather do is to give a

> >> very brief history of response measures so far taken to combat coastal

> >> erosion in The Gambia and some general ideas I have gathered trough my

> >> personal experiece and readings.

> >>=20

> >> The entire coastline of west and central Africa, from Mauritania to An=

gola

> >> is retreating at diferential but alarming rates in almost all these

> >> countries (see UNEP Regional Seas Report and Studies No. 107, 1989).In

> >> Senegal for example, shoreline retreat at Rufisque has been estimated =

at

> >> between 0.45 and 2.46 m/yr (1959 to 1980).As recently as 1997, the

> >> Sangomar spit that borders the saloum river was been completely cutoff=

,

> >> totally

> >> inundating the village of Jiffere (personal visit to the site in July

> >> 1997).In The Gambia, studies ( mainly aerial photo interpretation ) ha=

ve

> >> indicated a general erosion rate of 1-2m/yr. In Localized severely

> >> affected areas such as the Banjul muslim cemetery area, Rufisque and

> >> Jeffere, in senegal and many other areas in the subregion such as the

> >> victoria beach Lagoes erosion rates are much higher. The Geology

> >> department of Chiek Anta Diop University in Dakar has carried many

> >> studies,like wise other parts of the subregion and overseas including

> >> the US but there is yet no conclusive answer to the problems of coasta=

l

> >> erosion.

> >>=20

> >> In The Gambia like many parts of the world, several hard and soft

> >> stabilization efforts were tried but so far the success story is hardl=

y

> >> told anywhere. Even in the US a lot of failures of beach protection

> >> efforts have been reported.

> >>=20

> >> In 1957, the Banjul muslim and christian cemetery area suffered from

> >> flooding during spring tide. Groynes of ruhn palm were constructed wit=

h

> >> concrete pannels as respose . This was latter abandonned and rhun palm

> >> piles connected by timber walling and ruhn palm sheet piles, jetted in=

to

> >> the sand secured

> >> to the walling by means of nailing was tried. Both efforts have worked=

for

> >> sometime and latter failed as we observe today.A combination of groyne=

s

> >> and

> >> boulder stone pitching retained in gabions have also been tried, with =

no

> >> success.

> >>=20

> >> Resently the muslim community heaped some boulder stones on the seawar=

d

> >> side of the muslim cemetery and this also could not work. This effort =

was

> >> followed by another gabion basket (bolders in coated wire mesh ) metho=

d of

> >> protection which is also failing.The most recent effort is UNDP sponsu=

red

> >> effort which has been mentioned in one of the e-mail messages.

> >>=20

> >> The above is just a synopsys of the problems and efforts. The biggest

> >> question is which stabilization method is most suitable and why all th=

ese=3D

> >> =3D20

> >> methods are failig. All methods

> >> including concrete wall have failed in many places and infact such

> >> methods have a very serious side effects of the sea attacking the two =

ends

> >> of the

> >> wall and thus aggravating erosion at these sides.There are several

> >> examples of

> >> this which I cannot give here, but the various sea wall trials in

> >> Rufisque, in senegal are typical and near home examples. The sea wall =

at

> >> Radio Syd is proved to only hold the sea temporally, The effect of end

> >> erosion can be seen there too.

> >>=20

> >> Therefore the issue of coastal erosion is global and the causes are no=

t

> >> very clear in many places including the Gambia and Senegal. The curren=

t

> >> trend of thought is better coastal zone planning, i.e the planning and

> >> management of human activities in the coastal environment. Relocation =

of

> >> human activities including settlements are some of the solutions in so=

me

> >> literature.This is a very costly venture but it may worth thinking and

> >> planning at an early stage. The village of Jeferre, in Senegal was for=

ced

> >> to relocate by nature within a very short period of time. The US

> >> Geological Survey

> >> report " Coasts in Crisis " by S.J. Williams, K Dodd, and K. K.Gohn, 1=

991

> >> suggested that the first step needed to manage the coastal crisis is" =

to

> >> understand our- coast better, to build a solid foundation of earth-sci=

ence

> >> data on coastal processes and evolution". =3D20

> >>=20

> >> Thus Sand mining, infracstructure development are all anthropogenic

> >> activities which have been blamed for causing or aggravating coastal

> >> erosion. This cannot be denied but, natural factors such as low

> >> topography,unconsolidated rocks, aggressive hydrodynamic system, and m=

ore

> >> importantly sea level rise should be serious looked into, particalarly=

in

> >> the case of west Africa region.

> >>=20

> >> Malanding, this is done in a big hurry but I think I need to share lit=

tle

> >> I know in the Senegambia region with all of you. I am curently writing=

a

> >> short paper on costal erosion in The Gambia.This cannot be available

> >> immediately, because it has to go through academic scrutiny.

> >>=20

> >> Anyway the National Environment Agency (NEA) can be of some help in

> >> providing more recent interventions and the current coastal zone

> >> management paradigm in the Gambia =3D20

> >>=20

> >> Thanks

> >>=20

> >> Fafa

> >> On Wed, 7 Jan 1998, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:

> >>=20

> >> >=3D20

> >> > > From

> >> > > Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 09:49:26 +0100

> >> > > From: =3D3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3D3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D3D <asbjorn.norda=

m@dif.dk>

> >> > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l=

@u.wa=3D

> >> shington.edu>

> >> > > Subject: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

> >> > > MIME-Version: 1.0

> >> > > Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

> >> > > X-To: "'

> >> > > X-Priority: 3

> >> > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> >> > >=3D20

> >> > > Jabou, I made the same experience when I visited Gambia in Novembe=

r.

> >> > > Some oceanographers must come to gambia and advice the government.=

As I

> >> > > see it they have started to prevent just outside Banjul where you =

have

> >> > > the cementary. But at the same time the coast, and the beach where=

I wa=3D

> >> s

> >> > > staying this time was taken. The beachbar at the Hotel Atlantic wa=

s nea=3D

> >> r

> >> > > to disappear one night. Banjul will one day (if not allready) be a=

n

> >> > > island. The Sea want to break through, and if the government want =

to

> >> > > preserve, they need experts. All the sand taken from the beaches g=

o to

> >> > > all the building-activities, because the tradition is building wit=

h

> >> > > concrete-blocks.(Which I will change with my house in Gambia) The =

more

> >> > > houses, the more sand they transport from your beaches. And becaus=

e of

> >> > > the big lorries going to Gunjur-Kartong, to bring sand from the be=

ach,

> >> > > the main road is totally spoiled. The government got a foreign loa=

n, (a=3D

> >> s

> >> > > I was told on the news in november) to build a new road from

> >> > > Serekunda/Bijilo to Gunjur along the coastline. What that will com=

e to

> >> > > mean of exploitation of natural ressources, or rich gambians to bu=

y the

> >> > > costal area for housing in the long run, or better conditions for =

the

> >> > > people living down there, better transport, better service etc., w=

ill b=3D

> >> e

> >> > > interesting to follow. How the government will balance the develop=

ment

> >> > > and the preservation of nature and natural ressources at the same=

time=3D

> >> ,

> >> > > is interesting for a foreigner as me, who can se the result in Den=

mark

> >> > > from just thinking of progressing the infra-structure, and now hav=

e to

> >> > > repair from the investments in the past. It all helps to give a be=

tter

> >> > > NGP !! First take the ressources and build the towns, the roads an=

d all

> >> > > that, and now "repair" the nature again. Just a comment Asbj=3DF8r=

n.

> >> > =3D20

> >> >=3D20

> >> > I thank Jabou and Asbjorn for bringing up the Gambia beach problem. =

Let m=3D

> >> e start by saying that I am no expert in this subject. I happen to be =

a con=3D

> >> cern somebody having the feeling that somthing is not right.=3D20

> >> >=3D20

> >> > Jabou some legend say that Banjul will be consumed by the sea. I am =

no b=3D

> >> eliever in legend but I think the threat to Banjul and the surrounding=

is n=3D

> >> o doubt real and I believe it is well understood by the government. Wh=

at is=3D

> >> not clear is whether the real cause of it is undertood. Theories say =

that =3D

> >> sand mining is the major cause followed by construction particularly o=

n the=3D

> >> south Bank of the estuary. However several attempts have been made to=

miti=3D

> >> gate the problem including banning sand mining between Banjul and Bij=

ilo p=3D

> >> erhaps even beyond. What is interesting is that the problem seems to b=

e inc=3D

> >> reasing. The only things that really seem to work (only for a short wh=

ile t=3D

> >> hough) is the artificial Barriers on the beach. I will call expert to =

corre=3D

> >> ct me on this. If that seems to be the case then we might want to look=

beyo=3D

> >> nd sand mining on the south Bank. I think that big picture approach ma=

y giv=3D

> >> e us better understanding. A complete study of ocean and river current=

s on =3D

> >> both sides of the !

> >> > !

> >> > !

> >> > !

> >> > !

> >> > river.=3D20

> >> >=3D20

> >> > I say that one reason. For quite sometime now (perhaps 20 yrs) there=

is a=3D

> >> growing sand bank near Barra around the ferry terminal and former GP=

MB de=3D

> >> pot. The problem was so serious that the Ferry terminal had to be regu=

larly=3D

> >> dredged. That problem could have come from the construction of those =

stuct=3D

> >> ures. If so then one may ask, where would all that sand be if the stru=

cture=3D

> >> s were never built? Perhap we could hydrologists and physicists in the=

Bant=3D

> >> aba who are familar with the area to put in their thoughts.=3D20

> >> >=3D20

> >> > Asbjorn, one can understand your feelings about the potential impact=

s of =3D

> >> the new road. Let me say that there is no land between Tanjeh and Banj=

ul th=3D

> >> at one can call "really public" except for a few patches. Also unless =

thing=3D

> >> s changed since 1994, much of the lands in the area along the proposed=

road=3D

> >> had been purchased by affluent Gambians aware of the plans since earl=

y 199=3D

> >> 0s. The road had been part of the tourist development plan and almost =

all t=3D

> >> he beach (except a few strips) had been desinated Tourist Develepment =

Area.=3D

> >> Talking of Natural Resources, it is sad to say,there is very little o=

f tha=3D

> >> t.

> >> >=3D20

> >> > Malanding jaiteh

> >> >=3D20

> >> >=3D20

> >>=20

> >

> >

> >

> =10 @=80

>=20

>=20





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 15:21:06 -0000

From: "

To: <

Cc: "The Informer Media Group Company Ltd." <

Subject: Re: GambiaNet's Progress Report & Response to Recent Inquiries/Comm

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit







Hello Momodou.



Thanks for your response.

I have been reading through this mail the last days to see what

could be the background for your level of reaction to my

initial posting.



First I would like to state that FRESH is of course a totally independent

publishing from The Informer Media Group Company Ltd. and that my

critisism is my personal view as a representative from Commit.



My apologies to FRESH for including their presentation in my personal mail.



After having a meeting with the Managing editor he would like to stress the

point

to the Gambia-l members that one of FRESH main concerns is to support the

cultural development of The Gambia and that they are dedicated to bringing

forward

new talents and news from the cultural scene.



---------------

Below is my reply to momodou's reply to my initial posting.



Disclaimer:

This is my personal view and not IMG' s view.



I see you now Momodou as a good friend since our meeting in The Gambia

and I was hoping that you were able to see that my "blunt" inputs on

different

topics is powered by a wish to really do something substancial about a

situation

that I am not happy or comfortable with.



You wrote among other:



> Dear Gambia-L,



.... But as we mentioned above, FRESH is not a paper about Politics and

> not about Economics; it is ultimately about Sports and

> Entertainment, things that are meant to make us feel good even if

> the reality of our lives are not that pretty to watch. Not that

> anything is wrong with selling us an escapist medium, only that we

> want to highlight the fact that a paper like that can only be an

> addition to but certainly cannot be a substitute for an independent,

> aggressive and politically and economically oriented paper that has

> made it its job to tell us both the good and the bad news about the

> political and economic health of our nation.To our mind, that is the

> kind of paper we in the diaspora especially need and should want when

> considering paying for an Online News Service.



I do agree with you that we really need Observer, The Point, Foroyaa etc.

to join

the papers on the net. I am dedicated to the issue also because of my

attachment to The Gambia,

and are willing to spend (have been spending) Commit working hours and

evening hours

to make this happening.

I do NOT agree with you that FRESH is a dismissable paper that is

insufficient for

subscription. It covers important areas of The Gambian cultural life, that

ultimately is

interliked with the topics of politics and economics.



> It is because of this fact that we at GambiaNet decided some one year

> ago that, by Gambian standards, the paper that comes closest to

> meeting these criteria was the country's Daily Observer. And since

> then, we have tirelessly worked on the project of bringing this

> particular paper to the Internet and are glad to say that the entire

> basic infrastructure is all set now. And if it has not been for the

> few technical difficulties that our Gambian partner, The Observer

> Group, has been facing, the Online Version of this paper would have

> been a reality a long time ago.



That is one of my points of critisism, that the time it has taken to come

closer

to a solution has been eccessively long, and that you have had to rely at

times on other

people based in The Gambia that is/was not directly linked to the Observer

group.

(Mr.Sawo,Commit etc.)



> A quick visit to our Website and a perusal of the impressive Observer

> Demos that our technical team has assembled there should make that

> demonstrably clear for even the hardened cynic. Once the Online

> version of this particular paper is up and running, and hopefully

> very soon, especially now that we have finished drafting the Contract

> between us and the Observer Group, we would explore the possibility

> of bringing the other prominent Gambian papers onbord, especially an

> aggressive one like Foroyaa, if possible.



I have not been to your site, The Gambia beeing without browsing

posebillities,

so I will not comment on that.



> So, we are pleading with all those who have shown interest in this

> project to continue to be patient with us as we sort out and try to

> overcome the outstanding bottlenecks on our way towards a working and

> reliable Observer online news services.



This is exactly to the point in my posting. What are the bottlenecks for

you now?

We haven't heard from you for a long time, and would like to hear your

views on

what can be done to overcome the problems or any other alternative solution

that

can be implemented.



> Maybe a complaint is in order here! This Observer Online project has

> taken a little bit far too long to complete.That is true no doubt,

> but as any Gambian living and working abroad knows too well, the

> number of hours and amount of energy that is normally left for us to

> use for ourselves in any given day after performing that routine but

> delicate balancing act between giving our hundred percent to our

> workplaces, our schools and our families is minuscule, at best. And

> to squeeze into those few remaining hours of the day and tiny amount

> of energy left of us a volunteer work such as we perform at both

> Gambia-L and GambiaNet can prove extremely taxing sometimes for

> anyone of us.



I sure belive you are all hardworking guys and girls but are you telling me

that in

your daily life you do not have time for relaxing, taking a beer, go out to

discos,

sit at your favourite cafe' with fellow Gambians, fool around with

girls/boys

(the unmarried of you, of course!), reading a book, watching hours of TV,

writing long letters to Gambia-L etc.??

If so, then I am sorry for you, because I would never do that to MY life.

To do something on a volunteer basis calls for some priority and

sacrifices,

and if you can't do it you should maybe find alternative solutions or

people who

have time to do it.



> But all the same, all of us still contribute, albeit at varying

> degrees. We do, partly because all of us need and want to be

> constantly informed of the latest news in and about our

> motherland, and where else could we do that better than in our lovely

> Gambia-L?! And also partly because all of us know that the kind of

> Gambia our children will inherit tomorrow will largely depend on the

> amount of hardwork and sacrifices we the Gambians of today are

> prepared to make for our homeland.



I have always smiled a little on the idea that something like 200-300

Gambians

can make any large impact of the future of The Gambia, especially from

abroad..

The contribution is of course there, but it should be so much more,

especially if

you think about the extent of brain drain that happens "down here".



> This brings to the other reason why we are writing this article.The

> Mail that we referred to in our opening paragraph that Mr.Torstein

> had sent to the Gambia-L to announce the Launching of the FRESH

> newspaper infact contained more than a mere annoucement of that

> fact. In a not so subtle manner, he among other things savaged our

> competence, our lack of preparedness to make the sacrifices necessary

> to finish this observer project, and our partial dependence on his

> company, Commit to help train the observer people. But nothing could

> be further from the truth, and the facts of the matter are as

> follows:-

> (a) The only request we have made of Commit to date is to help the

> Observer with hardware and software installations and to train a

> couple of Observer staff members in the use of the equipment.



Only? Do you now the number of hours we have put into this project

without receiving a single BUTUT??



> (b) We have not thought of asking Commit for technical solutions

> because there is no need to.



Itis entirely up to you of course to ask us for any cooperation, but to say

that there is no need for a technical solution here is I'm afraid far from

what we belive.



1 - Commit had to find the right supplier of a MAC to the Observer,

2 - Commit had to negotiate price and get hold of the supplier

people/Observer people

to be able to get a agreement between the supplier and the Observer,

3 - Commit had to install and configure the computer to make it work at

Observer,

4- Commit had to pursue Observer and their technical supervisor to get

them to set-up

the MAC at the Observer premises so that an e-mail account could be

set up,

4 - Commit has had correspondence with the Observer group and supplied them

with

the neccesary technical info for them to purchase the right software

and other general recommadations

5 - The Observer group has been relying on Commit (up till now) to install

the purchased

software and train the Observer people on the use of it (a proper

software version is yet to be delivered to us),

6 - To at all make the e-mail account at Observer work, we have had to go

there and re-train

the staff several times,



Commit has used time and resources; telephone/car/working hours, to come

to this point.

* Commit has not recieved ANY money on the Observer project *



> (c)

In our dealings with Commit, they have not (not even once) had to

> "push" for us (the "Observer group") to get anything done.



To send mails after mail to the Observer group about neccesary things to do

with/for the Observer

without getting any substancial feedback is what I call pushing...



> (d) Rather than use the little free time we have experimenting

> with implementing an HTML converter on Macs we do not have access to,

> we logically decided to buy a Quark to HTML converter priced at under

> $100, with our own funds of course.



Thank you for in this mail telling us for the first time that you have

purchased a commercial

version of the software needed at Observer. Why have you not notified us

about it and sent it to us

for implementing?



> (e) We pooled our funds to form GambiaNet which will allow the

> Observer Online service to be legally provided on a tax-free basis.



I do not know about the US regulations, but the Internet is a place where

it is quite difficult to tax anything.

Especially when it comes from a African country without any proper

copyright legislation.

This is just a comment. You know better than me if you had to set up a

GambiaNet for this and other services.



> (f) We have finished a contract which we have sent to the Observer.



Even if we have been pleading with Observer to use their e-mail daily,

they seem to ignore it as a communication tool.



> (g) Our volunteerism will ensure that any profits earned by the

> project will satisfy the stipulation in our bylaws that profits be

> applied towards Gambia-related development initiatives, especially in

> education.

> (h) We continue to work towards bringing the Observer

> online and that the Observer, despite our visits and telephone calls,

> has remained a reluctant partner.

> (i) If the Observer does not tell us something definite about the

> contract within next couple of weeks, we will start looking for

> another Gambian paper to bring online.



Good, finally some feedback. Let us look for an alternative, we are stil

willing to help,

without a butut earning..!



> (j) The URLs (

> version at

>

> testbeds for the final site we have had in place since early last

> fall.

> (k) It should be noted that the site will provide us the

> operational ease and efficiency we all desire given our time

> constraints.



I am happy for you that the site is up and running..maybe you can give us

some

technical information on how you do it, what equipment you use so that we

are

better set to implement transmissions from any newspaper??!



> So, unless Torstein intended those irresponsible remarks about us as

> a huge Ramadan joke, we cannot resist the temptation of concluding

> that our friend has not done any meaningful homework on us, else how

> could we explain the masochism inherent in his attacking the

> intelligence and competence of the shakers of the very platform that

> makes his otherwise very boring Emailing services such an exciting

> proposition for his customers in the Gambia.



Irresponsible? Machosism? My good friend Camara, do I deserve these words?

Let's get down to work instead and by some joint sacrifices we can get

there....?

Actually, my friend, you have to re-write your last three-four sentences to

make them

understandable for a guy like me...The Observer Group is not even known as

a name or

idea by 99% of our customers (150 now.. and increasing) or any other

Internet interested

person in The Gambia. (The same would probably apply for Gambia-L as a

forum.)



> Of course, it has never been our style to either over-react or lose

> our good sense of humour; and for that reason, we won't say more than

> this on this subject, but we, of course, expect him to reciprocate us

> with the kind of courtesy and respect we accord him, his brother and

> the company that they run in our country.



I would reciprocate you and your group if I only knew what the word meant,

(laugh..)

I only hope my reply is sufficient for you.



> We know that even though profit is the main reason why they are in

> the Gambia, they are nonetheless contributing to the technical

> development of our country, and we like them for it.



Without a profit-angle there would not be any Commit in The Gambia

for the simple reason that it costs money to run an e-mail service.

And I would assume that applies to any ISP running a internet link in any

country.

Our reasons for coming to The Gambia is not a single one, and our views

and aims are changing over time.

What I can say is that we care about our customers and that we work really

hard

to create a good service for Gambians.



> And we definitely have no problems whatsoever if Mr.Torstein finds

> sending a Gambia paper to the Internet as easy as "a piece of cake"

> That is the way it should be, because that is his livelihood and he

> can afford to spend much, if not all, of his twenty-four hours on

> it, whereas ours is a mixture of hobby and volunteer work on which we

> can't afford to spend except a tiny percentage of our spare time.That

> is the fundamental difference between our two situations that our

> friend either chose not to remember or simply deliberately ignored

> when he sent his that message to the Gambia-L.



Maybe you are also ignoring the fact that I am a single person without

even a proper Internet Conection. Despite that it took me two weeks to

develop the FRESH edition in between our heavy e-mail support and

running around connecting people for free.(installation, training and two

test weeks are free of charge.)

We have loong days, most times until late evening.

(an examle: One of our customers actually phoned us at 11PM 31-December

for support on his Windows95 software.)



> So, we hope he would in the future show a higher degree of civility

> in his dealings with us. And we thank all of you for your patience in

> reading this report!



I am who I am and I still consider myself you good friend.

Until next time we meet,



It's

Tosh

the Gambia









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 14:37:16 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: FW: FCC Internet TAX

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Something that could mean more money out of our pockets unless we all

act -



Soffie



> In a message dated 98-01-15 04:42:50 EST, Wld wind 3 writes:

>

> <<

>

> Your local telephone company has filed a proposal with the FCC to

> impose

> per minute charges for your internet service. They contend that your

> usage has

> or will hinder the operation of the telephone network.

>

> It is my belief that internet usage will diminish if users were

> required

> to pay additional per minute charges. The FCC has created an email box

> for

> your comments, responses must be received by February 13, 1998.

> Send your comments to

> Every phone company is in on this one, and they are trying to

> sneak it in

> just under the wire for litigation. Let everyone you know hear this

> one. Get

> the e-mail address to everyone you can think of.

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 15:07:45 -0500

From: M W Payne <

To:

Subject: Re: FW: FCC Internet TAX

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sis Soffie & Gambia-Lers,



The preceeding news was a hoax. Of course, if true it would only affect the

US, but it is a long dead issue. Take a look at:



http://www.msnbc.com/news/137025.asp



MWP



Ceesay Soffie wrote:



> Something that could mean more money out of our pockets unless we all

> act -

>

> Soffie

>

> > In a message dated 98-01-15 04:42:50 EST, Wld wind 3 writes:

> >

> > <<

> >

> > Your local telephone company has filed a proposal with the FCC to

> > impose

> > per minute charges for your internet service. They contend that your

> > usage has

> > or will hinder the operation of the telephone network.

> >

> > It is my belief that internet usage will diminish if users were

> > required

> > to pay additional per minute charges. The FCC has created an email box

> > for

> > your comments, responses must be received by February 13, 1998.

> > Send your comments to

> > Every phone company is in on this one, and they are trying to

> > sneak it in

> > just under the wire for litigation. Let everyone you know hear this

> > one. Get

> > the e-mail address to everyone you can think of.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 15:32:18 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: RE: FW: FCC Internet TAX

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Thank you Mr. Payne and to everyone, I apologise for the mis-info.

MSNBC's report states that it was a consideration but has long been a

dead issue.



Soffie



> The preceeding news was a hoax. Of course, if true it would only

> affect the

> US, but it is a long dead issue. Take a look at:

>

> http://www.msnbc.com/news/137025.asp

>

> MWP



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 16:29:28 -0500

From: Annie Bittaya <

To:

Subject: new member -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



Latjor ,

Please add Naffie Jeng in the list. Her address is

NJ132209@gwmail.kysu.edu.



Thanks

Annie.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 14:56:24 -0800 (PST)

From: Sarian Loum <

To:

Subject: New Members

Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9801161456.15399.sarian@groucho>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-MD5: SFgH1wvDXw09T2d/FXxYHw==



All,



Saikou Marong and Abdoulie Sidibeh have been added to the list. Welcome aboard guys and

please send in your intros to



regards,



sarian





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 15:02:50 -0800 (PST)

From: Sarian Loum <

To:

Subject: Re: New Members

Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9801161502.17753.sarian@groucho>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-MD5: 9EMS8EG+WyH6KTp+1M3abA==



Naffie Jeng has also been added. Welcome aboard and please send in your intro.



sarian



> Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 14:56:24 -0800 (PST)

> From: Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp>

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: New Members

> MIME-Version: 1.0

> Content-MD5: SFgH1wvDXw09T2d/FXxYHw==

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> All,

>

> Saikou Marong and Abdoulie Sidibeh have been added to the list. Welcome aboard guys and

> please send in your intros to

>

> regards,

>

> sarian

>





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 Jan 1998 00:40:11 -0000

From: "

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: France '98

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

via Commit





What are the chances of one of the qualified African teams to lift the Word

Cup trophy?



The ratings out here in the papers here seem to suggest Nigeria as a

hopeful.



What are the ratings elsewhere?



I would like to know if possible.



Regards to all.

Archi





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 Jan 1998 01:38:15 -0000

From: "

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Car License Plates

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

via Commit





You may also be interested to know that the car numbering system is about

being changed. There was an official press release in the Gambia Daily

newspaper the other day and according to it the issuing of the number

plates would now be centralized and the police department would be

responsible for issuing number plates. The number prefix would actually be

based on the various administrative divisions:



Banjul BJL



KSMD KMC



North Bank Division NBD



Western Division WD



Lower River Division LRD



Central River Division URD





It seems to me though there was a flaw in the press release which

apparently could be a typographical error on the last and an omission of

Upper River Division from the list. I would found out more on this and let

you know of it latter.



The plate colours would virtually remain the same though.



Regards

Archi





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 Jan 1998 00:54:04 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Re: subscribe!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi! Bro Omar,

I'm not sure if you are someone that I know but i would like to be in

touch with you.

Bakary Paul Gibba (Toronto-Canada).



At 04:33 AM 1/16/98 PST, you wrote:

>Kindly put my friend, Saikou Marong on the list. His mailing address is:

>

> smarong@hotmail.com

>

>peace,

>

>Omar Jibba (O.J)

>

>______________________________________________________

>Get Your Private, Free Email at

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 Jan 1998 11:20:22 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GambiaNet's Progress Report & Response to Recent Inquiries/

Message-ID: <19980117102114.AAA66648@nijii>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Hi Totstein,

Your response is well noted,but as we mentioned in our report , we

don't want to say more than what we have already said on this

subject, so maybe we should move forward and look to the future.



Please, keep up the good work down there!



On behalf of GambiaNet Inc.

Momodou Camara



> I am who I am and I still consider myself your good friend.

> Until next time we meet,

>



You are still a good friend and I appreciated your efforts both

during the preparation of my visit to Gambia last November with the

Danish students and the stay there. We hope to see you again

later this year (insallah).



Your e-mail services had been very useful and "not boring".:-)))

***

"To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 Jan 1998 19:23:42 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Is It Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr.Sidibeh,

I was a little bit busy with something and could not follow your episodes

on: IS IT OUR NATURE? But I am back and I have just finished reading

them.Here is what I have got out of them:-



In Part One,You



1) Agreed with Prof Nyiang and President Museveni of Uganda,as opposed to

what Tamsir was saying,that without the active participation of the black

people themselves and mostly their leaders in buying and selling of slaves

,black slavery could not have reached the horrifying proportions that it

assumed.But you did not explain to us whether there could be a difference

between a black person selling another black person in a black land/ and a

white person buying a black person and taking him/her to a white land.I

would assume that it is now much more difficult to identify the negative

impact of slavery on the blacks whose ancestors were sold and bought within

the black countries than for the ones exported to Europe,Americas and the

Middle east.



2) You agreed with President Jammeh that Gambian intellectuals in the

diaspora could have contributed culturally and technically much more

effectively for their homeland if they were actually inside the Gambia.But

you at the same time counte-argued that they are still contributing

significantly financially by subsidising their families back home as well as

buying properties from there.So,maybe we should not just pack our bags and

go home as some suggested sometime ago.Our intellectuals infantile

dependence on the state for jobs and their lack of creativity into venturing

into alternative sources of earning a living have made them obedient and

unprotesting servants of the state,a fact that has rendered them exceedingly

unproductive in terms of teaching Gambians about how the world works and

about how the state sometimes lies to them,a profound disservice to the

Gambian people!So,maybe the Private sector that is now being created and

encouraged to flourish would eventually constitute an emancipatory force for

our 'poor' and helpless learned people!



3) You posited that our past history is responsible for our ethnic divisions

and that our ethnic loyalties are stronger than our nationalism.You also

raised the very significant issue of the reverence that our culture gives to

AGE: that being old means being more knowledgeable and wise.But you did not

tell us why we revere age,and how sometimes our elders abuse that

reverence.You also did not tell us how each age group is considered as a

specific level of social education which does not normally allow into it

members of a lower age group, for fear that they have not yet got the level

of maturity required to handle the issues or skills specific to that age

group.



4) You also made an unflattering remark about my city,the Premier City in

Gambia,Sukuru kunda.But I will not comment on that now.Maybe I will wait

until Jabbou comes.She seems to be silent these days!



And in a moment,I will try to say something about your Part 2 and 3, but in

the meantime,Keep Up The Good Work Down There!





Regards Bassss!











------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 Jan 1998 13:41:37 EST

From: Gunjur <

To:

Subject: Re: GambiaNet's Progress Report & Response to Recent Inquiries/Comm

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Momodou,

Thanks for the up-date on the Observer On-line project and for the response to

Torstein's subtle but piercing remarks. We most certainly can relate to the

daily effort to balance work, family etc . and yet you and others on this list

care enough to make the time to volunteer in projects that make significant

contributions to the Gambian community around the World and at home.THANKS

BRO. FOR ALL YOUR EFFORTS, AND THANKS TO ALL THE SILENT CONTRIBUTORS TO OUR

EFFORTS AT BUILDING A BETTER GAMBIA. I THINK I CAN SAFELY SPEAK ON BEHALF OF

ALL OF US WHEN I SAY THAT ' WE APPRECIATE WHO YOU ARE AND WHAT YOU DO.



Sincerely

Jabou Joh



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 Jan 1998 20:03:26 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: Car License Plates

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Folks,

Further to the changes, the car plate/TK Motor -gate is the latest hot news

in town when National Reconciliation Party Leader and Assembly man Hamat

Bah raised it in the National Assembly that how come the deal to change the

number plates ..approx. 15000 cars @ D250 each contract was awarded to T K

Motors without an Open Tender, competitive Bidding etc..in contravention of

the Constitution and the Financial Instruments that require all contract

above D100,000 to go the The MAJOR TENDER BOARD and over D2 million to go

the CABINET prior to AWARD. Hamat Bah alleged that this was a CORRUPT DEAL

and poor hardworking folks are being ruined in favour of a FOREIGN tycoon

and asked for the RESIGNATION of the Interior Secretary of State, Rtd.

Major Bojang; who called a Press Conference and insisted that a high level

TECHNICAL committe went through TWO BIDs by TK MOtors and ALFRON ltd. The

rest of the GOvt. is remarkably quiet and there are rumours thatnot even

the Head of State was aware. Private folks that make these plate for as low

as d50 each and average d100 protested and make a delegation to present

their case via the newspapers.

At this point, these folks have been invited to a meeting at the Dept. of

State for the Interior..Conventional wisdom is the AWard may be reversed

and this should have no bearing to the change in lettering.



Disclaimer: this is just an attempt to summarise reports on the news and

papers and no opinion or verdict may be inferred.



----------

> From: gambia-l@commit.gm>

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 01:46:43 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Car License Plates

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Great Job,Mr.Jallow! And keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!

-----Original Message-----

From: gambia-l@commit.gm>

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Sunday, January 18, 1998 7:10 AM

Subject: Re: Car License Plates





>Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

> via Commit

>

>

>Folks,

>Further to the changes, the car plate/TK Motor -gate is the latest hot news

>in town when National Reconciliation Party Leader and Assembly man Hamat

>Bah raised it in the National Assembly that how come the deal to change the

>number plates ..approx. 15000 cars @ D250 each contract was awarded to T K

>Motors without an Open Tender, competitive Bidding etc..in contravention of

>the Constitution and the Financial Instruments that require all contract

>above D100,000 to go the The MAJOR TENDER BOARD and over D2 million to go

>the CABINET prior to AWARD. Hamat Bah alleged that this was a CORRUPT DEAL

>and poor hardworking folks are being ruined in favour of a FOREIGN tycoon

>and asked for the RESIGNATION of the Interior Secretary of State, Rtd.

>Major Bojang; who called a Press Conference and insisted that a high level

>TECHNICAL committe went through TWO BIDs by TK MOtors and ALFRON ltd. The

>rest of the GOvt. is remarkably quiet and there are rumours thatnot even

>the Head of State was aware. Private folks that make these plate for as low

>as d50 each and average d100 protested and make a delegation to present

>their case via the newspapers.

>At this point, these folks have been invited to a meeting at the Dept. of

>State for the Interior..Conventional wisdom is the AWard may be reversed

>and this should have no bearing to the change in lettering.

>

>Disclaimer: this is just an attempt to summarise reports on the news and

>papers and no opinion or verdict may be inferred.

>

>----------

>> From: gambia-l@commit.gm>

>> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

><

>

>

>





------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 103

************************** ------------------------------Date: Thu, 15 Jan 1998 11:14:57 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: GESO planMessage-ID: < 199801151614.LAA01033@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textI understand that did not receive part 1 of the GESO document I sentwednesday 1-14-98. If so please find below otherwise delete!malanding jaitehpart 1.Gambia Education Support OrganizationI. MissionThe mission of the Gambia Education Support Organization is to provideassistance to Gambians and Gambian institutions in education in the Gambia.A vital part of the Organization's mission will be to become a medium throughwhich intellectual, logistic and material resources of Gambians and friendsof the Gambia can be utilized to improve education in the Gambia.To this end, the Organization will:Provide intellectual, material, logistic and other support to individuals andinstitutions in need at all levels of education in the Gambia.Facilitate access to information and resources on education and research inthe Gambia.Improve coordination and communication among members to support education inthe Gambia.Develop and maintain a responsive and financially stable organization.II. Organizational structure:General MembershipMembership to the Organization is open to all(Gambians and non-Gambians).There shall be two categories of membership, voting-and non-voting members.Non-voting members are one-time contributors. Voting members will be requiredto pay annual membership fees as determined by the Organization. All votingmembers will have the right to vote and run for office. Members who fail tofulfill their obligations will cease to have the above rights.Executive CommitteeThe Organization will conduct its overall activity through the Executive Committee.The Executive Committee will oversee the planning and implementation of theOrganization's activities. The Committee will be voted in every two years. Itshall consist of the Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, ex-ExecutiveDirector, three Zone Coordinators (Gambia, Europe and America), and a Treasurer.Zones/RegionsGeographically the Organization will be divided to three zones: Europe,North America and Gambia. Members in other regions can chose their zone ofaffiliation at their convenience. Zone Coordinators will oversee Organizationalactivities in their zones and will act and speak on behave of their zones.Nomination and Election CommitteeA three member Nomination and Election committee shall be chosen to overseeand supervise nominations and elections of officials. The committee shall beindependent from all other committees in the Organization and will have finalsay on election results.The ConstitutionArticle I NameThe name of the organization (hereinafter referred to as the Organization)shall be the GAMBIA EDUCATION SUPPORT ORGANIZATION, GESO.Article II Location and AddressThe Principal office of the organization shall be at the address of thecurrent GESO Executive Director.Article III Membershipsection 1. membership of the Organization is open to all (Gambians and non-Gambians). There shall be two categories of membership, voting and honorarymembers. Voting members shall be required to pay annual membership fees to bedetermined by the Executive Committee in consultation with theFinancial/Fund Raising Committee. All voting members will have the rightto vote and run for office. Contributors who do not wish to active membersin the organizationshall be given honorary membership.Section 2. The membership year is the calendar year ending December 31.Article IV Membership feesThe annual membership fees shall be determined by the Financial Committee inconsultation with the Executive Committee.The following membership fee will be charged accordingly.US $10 per month for adult members residing in North America, Europe,Australia and Japan.US $2.5 adult members elsewhere including Gambia.US $5 Students in North America, Europe, Australia and Japan.US $1.00 for students living elsewhere.Article V The Executive CommitteeSection 1. The Executive Committee, subject always to the provisions of theseby-laws, shall have general supervision and control of the management andadministration of the affairs of GESO and may exercise all or any of the powerof GESO including, without limitation , power to make donations of, and acceptdonations to, the funds of GESO and to invest and reinvest its funds in anyproperty, real or personal, to such extent deem advisable PROVIDED, HOWEVER,no such donation shall be made to any member and no such investment shall bemade in the securities of, and no loan made to, any member.Section 2. Special meetings of the Executive Committee may be called by theExecutive Director or by any five (5) or more of the officers.Section 3. A quorum for the transaction of business at any meeting of theExecutive Committee shall constitute a majority of officers.Section 4. Every officer shall be entitled to vote at any meetings on allmatters.Section 5. The Executive Director shall give notice of every meeting ofthe Executive Committee to each officer at least one (1) week before themeeting. Notice of the Executive Council meetings must specify the purpose.Article VI OfficersSection 1. The officers of GESO shall be a Executive Director, DeputyExecutive Director, a Treasurer, and a Recording Secretary, CorrespondingSecretary, four Representative-at-Large, one from each Zone. An ExecutiveCouncil shall consist of all the officers, who shall have the power of a Boardof Directors and in addition, be editors of GESO Newsletter, Chairs ofstanding or ad-hoc committees, and other such members that the ExecutiveCouncil shall appoint to serve from time to time at the discretion of theCouncil.Section 2. The Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, Treasurer,Recording Secretary, Corresponding Secretary, and Representative-at-Largeshall be elected by the members as specified in Article VII. They shall holdoffice until their respective successors are chosen.Section 3. The Executive Council may designate one or more individuals astemporary officers, to continue as such during such term as shall be specifiedby the Executive Council. Such temporary officers need not be members of theExecutive Council.Section 4. Any temporary officer appointed by the Executive Council may beremoved from office by the Executive Council when his or her duties asprescribed by Executive Council, has been executed out as determined by theExecutive Council.Section 5. Any officer may resign by filing with the Recording Secretary orfiled with the Executive Council a written resignation, which shall takeeffect on being filed or at such other time as may be prescribed therein. Anyvacancy at any time existing in the Executive Council or in any other officeor in any committee may be filled by the Executive Council at any meeting andthe person chosen to fill the vacancy shall hold office, except as in theseby-laws provided, until the next annual meeting of the members and his/hersuccessor is chosen. Any officer may be removed from office with just cause bythe Executive Council following notice, which states his/her removal, isproposed.Article VII Powers and Duties of officersSection 1. The Executive Director shall be the chief executive officer ofGESO, shall preside at all meetings of GESO and of the Executive Council, andshall have the general and active management of the affairs of the ExecutiveCouncil, subject to the approval and direction of the Executive Council.Section 2. In the absence of the Executive Director, or in case of his/herdeath, resignation, incapacity or refusal to act, the duties pertaining to theoffice shall, until the election of new Executive Director, be performed bythe Deputy Executive Director, or in the event of the absence, death,resignation, incapacity, or refusal to act by the Deputy Executive Director,the Executive Council shall designate one member to act.Section 3. The Treasurer shall be in charge of all moneys of GESO, shallcollect all moneys due to GESO, shall have the power to accept donations toGESO and (subject to the control of the Executive Council) shall deposit thefunds of GESO in its bank account, and may invest the funds of GESO subject tothe prior approval of the Executive Council. He/She shall keep such books asmay be necessary for the duties of his/her office, which at all times shall beopen to the Executive Council. He/she shall report in detail annually, and asoften as required by the Executive Council, all moneys collected, expended orinvested, all outstanding obligation of GESO, and such other matters as may bedeemed proper in connection with his/her office, and shall perform such otherduties as the Executive Director or the Executive Council may require. He/sheshall keep updated records of the membership and updated records of themailing lists with the help of the Corresponding Secretary.Section 4. The Deputy Executive Director and three (3) Member-at-Large ofthe Executive Council shall be responsible for convening standing and ad hocCommittees, and responsible for conference programs, minutes from ExecutiveCouncil and Annual meetings, and other GESO documents. All four (4) shallperform such other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Councilmay require.Section 5. The Recording Secretary shall keep a record of all meetings andcorrespondence of GESO and act when requested as secretary of any committee.Section 6. The primary responsibility of the Corresponding Secretary shall beto act as liaison between GESO and outside organizations; the secretary shallinsure that notification of GESO meetings be posted in other organizations'Newsletters. The Corresponding Secretary shall also assist the Treasurer inupdating mailing lists and assist the editor of the Newsletter as needed.He/she shall conduct all correspondence of GESO and assist the ExecutiveDirector in maintaining contact with the standing committees. He/she shallperform such other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Councilof GESO may require.Section 7. Zone Coordinators: Geographically the Organization will bedivided to four zones: Europe, America Canada and Gambia. Members in otherregion can chose their zone of affiliation at their convenience. Each zonewill have a committee of five and shall be coordinated by zonal Coordinators.Each Coordinator will oversee Organizational activities in their zones andwill act and speak on behave of their zones.Section 8. Ex-Executive Director: The responsibility of the ex-ExecutiveDirector shall be to facilitate smooth transition from one ExecutiveCommittees to another. The role is largely advisory and would only vote withinthe committee to break a tie.Article VIII CommitteesThe Executive Council and the Executive Director may from time to time appointsuch committees, consisting of such persons, for such purposes and with suchpowers as the Executive Council or the Executive Director shall determine. Themembers of any such committees shall serve at the discretion of the ExecutiveCouncil. A member of the Executive Council shall serve on, but need not chair,each committee, and shall act as liaison between the committee and theExecutive Council.Ad hoc Committees (Working Committees) The Working Committee members will beappointed by the Executive Committee on need bases. The Working Committeeswill be technical working groups to prepare activity plans, or implementactivities. The Working Committee will be dissolved at the end of theirassignment or at the discretion of the Executive Committee.Financial/Fund Raising Committee: The Organizations will raise the necessaryfinances through membership fees, individual contributions and fundraisers.The Committee will be the Organization's official fund raiser. The committeeshall coordinate all Fund Raising activities and will consist of four members.The Committee will be responsible to consult with Executive Council todetermine annual membership dues. If this Organization is dissolved all itsnet funds will be donated to an institution or institutions of its choice.Audit UnitThis unit will help ensure that the organization's funds are used asspecified. The unit will comprise of a Chairperson and two committee members.Members of the committee will be voted every two years and shall notconcurrently hold any other positions within the organization. The unit willprepare its own operational document to be approved by the General membership.Article IX Elections and NominationsSection 1 There shall be a Nominating Committee of six (6) voting members,four (4) of whom shall be nominated with their consent by a majority vote ofthose present and voting at the annual meeting of GESO. Nominations for thesepositions shall be made only from the floor. The new officers of GESO shallappoint the additional two members no later than four (4) months following theannual meeting. The Nominating Committee shall elect one (1) of its members toserve as head of the Committee.Section 2. The Nominating and Election Committee shall request suggestionsfrom the members for nominations for the GESO'S officers at least two (2)months before the annual meeting. The Committee shall devise and mail to thevoting members a proposed slate of nominees at least thirty (30) days prior tothe annual meeting. Biographical sketches, together with optional statement ofintent consisting of no more than one hundred words, shall accompany allnominations. All nominations shall also submit a statement to the Committee onNominations of their willingness to serve. The general body shall choose afour member nominating and election committee every two years. Members of thiscommittee cannot run for any other office during their tenure as electionofficials. The committee shall prepare their own working document to beapproved by the general membership. They will be independent from othercommittees in the Organization and will have final say in on election results.Section 3. All elections shall be held by ballot and candidates receivingthe largest vote cast shall be considered elected. In the case of ties, theExecutive Director shall cast another vote.Section 4. A Executive Director-elect shall be elected every two (2) yearsand shall serve in the two succeeding years as Executive Director. The term ofthe Executive Director shall be two years.Section 5. The Deputy Executive Director, Treasurer, Recording Secretary,Corresponding Secretary, and Representative-at-Large shall be elected everyother year to a two-year term.Section 6. The term of the office shall begin and end at the annual meeting.Each officer shall serve a maximum of two terms in the office.Article X Checks, Notes, Drafts and Other InstrumentsThe treasurer must draw up checks, Notes, Drafts, and other Instruments forthe payment of money drawn or endorsed in the name of GESO but he or sheshould not sign it. The signatories are the Executive Director and two (2)other Executive Council members besides the Treasurer. Neither the ExecutiveDirector nor other members shall sign any such instrument as foresaid unlessauthorized by the Executive Council to do so.Article XI Fiscal YearThe Fiscal year of GESO shall be the year ending with the thirty-first (31) dayof December of each year.Article XII AmendmentsSection 1. All proposed amendments to the by-laws, together with comments andrecommendations of the officers of GESO shall be submitted to all voting membersfor ballot by postal or electronic mail.Section 2. A two third majority of the members returning their ballots withinthirty (30) days of the date of mailing of the proposed amendment(s) shall amendthe Constitution.Article XIII Agreement of GESOThe provisions of the Agreement of GESO as they from time to time exist are a partof these Constitution. We, whose names are hereto subscribed, do, by this agreement,associate ourselves with the intention of forming an organization under theGeneral Laws of ...------------------------------Date: Thu, 15 Jan 1998 17:56:02 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19980115165642.AAA65762@nijii>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,Dr M K Cham has been added to the Bantaba. Welcome to Gambia-l Dr.Cham. We look forward to your contributions, you can send a briefintroduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu. RegardsMomodou Camara*** http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara "To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***------------------------------Date: Thu, 15 Jan 1998 10:44:08 -0000From: " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "Gambia-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FRESH OnlineMessage-ID: < B0000037313@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitHello Gambia-LDue to a little incompatability between Internet Explorer and Netscape4 pages was shown blank from any user using Netscape.The errors has been fixed and you should now be able to enjoy all the 16pagesof this FREE online edition of FRESH.For new members of Gambia-L I am resending the introduction informationRegards,Tosh, CommitThe Gambia-----------------------------------------We are happy to announce a Gambian addition to the growing amount ofnewspapers on the web.The bi-monthly (twice every month) FRESH newspaper is now on the Internet.--------------As the first Company in the Gambia the Informer Media Group Company Ltd.has introduced a Online version of the bi-monthly newspaper FRESH on theWorldWide Web.If you have Internet access you can check us out on these addresses for thefirst ALL FREE Online edition of FRESH;If you are a member with Commit in the Gambia, the address is:The Informer Media Group would like to invite any interested parties tocome up with suggestions for changes or content to the FRESH Onlineversion.The FRESH paperversion is now sold in one thousand copies around TheGambia.The Informer Media Group are welcoming any international advertisers andinterested investors.Please send any enquiry and comment to the FRESH e-mail address:Address:The Informer Media Group Company Ltd.Publishers of FRESH,The Sports & Entertainment Chronicle,YMCA opposite MDI, Kanifing, The GambiaP.O. Box: 2735, Serrekunda, The Gambia , Fax: 225833,----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 15 Jan 1998 13:09:16 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Address Change.Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.980115130800.25157E-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,Please hereafter send all email meant for me to abdou@thorn.net. The address abdou@cs.columbia.edu is no longer active.Thanks,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 15 Jan 1998 16:31:44 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Subscription requestMessage-ID: < 9801152131.AA58486@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello subscription managers,Kindly subscribe an old friend and former classmate at what used tobe the greatest high school in the Gambia during that time: GAMBIA HIGHSCHOOL.The friend's name is ABDOUL SALAAM AL-HASSAN SECKA and hisemail address in the Gambia is GCCI@delphi.com. Your efforts do not go unappreciated. Thank you.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Thu, 15 Jan 1998 18:54:22 PSTFrom: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 19980116025422.1239.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plaingreetings:ABDOUL SALAAM AL-HASSAN SECKA has been added to the list. welcome to ourbantaba and please send a brief introduction to the group. our addressis: gambia-l@u.washington.edu welcome all new members.latjor______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 10:23:39 +0200 (EET)From: edi sidibeh < lha7edsi@kyamk.fi To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re subcribtionMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.96.980116101503.20551A-100000@it4.kyamk.fi MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISirCould you please include Mr Abdoulie Sidibeh on the list ofmembers abdoulis@evitech.fi thanks------------------------------Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 09:51:31 +0100 (MET)From: v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se (Buba Badjie)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!Message-ID: < 199801160851.JAA11488@ulmo.stud.slu.se Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHej Folkes!The issue of the eroding beaches is of great importance to the future of The==20tiny Gambia and I thank all of you who have in one way or the other=20contributed in the discussions so far.However the danger still is hanging over our heads and the fight to correct==20the causes or atleast understand them should be given high priority by the==20government and the people of the gambia.A lot of efforts have been made so far but as most of the gambias have now==20noticed ,the results are nothing to boast about.So my question now is ,How prepared and what plans of action do we have in==20the gambia, say if the banjul high way is washed away?What do we do if the capital cannot be protected from the rising water=levels?I think it is high time to think and plan strategically, because gambia does==20not have the resources to change this global problem.I appeal to the=20government and the experts of the gambia to take this matter seriously (=20think about it when building important gorvernment complexes), and to the=20rest of us to make environmental problems a priority ,if we want to secure==20a better gambia for the future generations.Keep the debate alive !!!!!Buba Badjieo resAt 11:50 AM 14/1/98, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:>Fafa, thank you for that technical perspective on coastal erosion.=20>Its good to have experts around. keep up the good work up/down there>as Bassss would say. I hope the ice storm missed your part of the world?>Malanding Jaiteh>>=20>> Hi, Malanding and all the Bantaba people,>> I have been following the very interesting discussion on coastal erosion>> in The Gambia.>>=20>> I am a geologist by training and profession and I have been higly=involved>> in thinking and trying to seek a sollution if there is any to coastal>> erosion in The Gambia.The theories of geological and geomorphological>> processes of coastal environment are really complex and cannot be dealt>> in this limited time and space.So what I would rather do is to give a>> very brief history of response measures so far taken to combat coastal>> erosion in The Gambia and some general ideas I have gathered trough my>> personal experiece and readings.>>=20>> The entire coastline of west and central Africa, from Mauritania to=Angola>> is retreating at diferential but alarming rates in almost all these>> countries (see UNEP Regional Seas Report and Studies No. 107, 1989).In>> Senegal for example, shoreline retreat at Rufisque has been estimated at>> between 0.45 and 2.46 m/yr (1959 to 1980).As recently as 1997, the>> Sangomar spit that borders the saloum river was been completely cutoff,>> totally>> inundating the village of Jiffere (personal visit to the site in July>> 1997).In The Gambia, studies ( mainly aerial photo interpretation ) have>> indicated a general erosion rate of 1-2m/yr. In Localized severely>> affected areas such as the Banjul muslim cemetery area, Rufisque and>> Jeffere, in senegal and many other areas in the subregion such as the>> victoria beach Lagoes erosion rates are much higher. The Geology>> department of Chiek Anta Diop University in Dakar has carried many>> studies,like wise other parts of the subregion and overseas including>> the US but there is yet no conclusive answer to the problems of coastal>> erosion.>>=20>> In The Gambia like many parts of the world, several hard and soft>> stabilization efforts were tried but so far the success story is hardly>> told anywhere. Even in the US a lot of failures of beach protection>> efforts have been reported.>>=20>> In 1957, the Banjul muslim and christian cemetery area suffered from>> flooding during spring tide. Groynes of ruhn palm were constructed with>> concrete pannels as respose . This was latter abandonned and rhun palm>> piles connected by timber walling and ruhn palm sheet piles, jetted into>> the sand secured>> to the walling by means of nailing was tried. Both efforts have worked=for>> sometime and latter failed as we observe today.A combination of groynes>> and>> boulder stone pitching retained in gabions have also been tried, with no>> success.>>=20>> Resently the muslim community heaped some boulder stones on the seaward>> side of the muslim cemetery and this also could not work. This effort was>> followed by another gabion basket (bolders in coated wire mesh ) method=of>> protection which is also failing.The most recent effort is UNDP sponsured>> effort which has been mentioned in one of the e-mail messages.>>=20>> The above is just a synopsys of the problems and efforts. The biggest>> question is which stabilization method is most suitable and why all=these=3D>> =3D20>> methods are failig. All methods>> including concrete wall have failed in many places and infact such>> methods have a very serious side effects of the sea attacking the two=ends>> of the>> wall and thus aggravating erosion at these sides.There are several>> examples of>> this which I cannot give here, but the various sea wall trials in>> Rufisque, in senegal are typical and near home examples. The sea wall at>> Radio Syd is proved to only hold the sea temporally, The effect of end>> erosion can be seen there too.>>=20>> Therefore the issue of coastal erosion is global and the causes are not>> very clear in many places including the Gambia and Senegal. The current>> trend of thought is better coastal zone planning, i.e the planning and>> management of human activities in the coastal environment. Relocation of>> human activities including settlements are some of the solutions in some>> literature.This is a very costly venture but it may worth thinking and>> planning at an early stage. The village of Jeferre, in Senegal was forced>> to relocate by nature within a very short period of time. The US>> Geological Survey>> report " Coasts in Crisis " by S.J. Williams, K Dodd, and K. K.Gohn, 1991>> suggested that the first step needed to manage the coastal crisis is" to>> understand our- coast better, to build a solid foundation of=earth-science>> data on coastal processes and evolution". =3D20>>=20>> Thus Sand mining, infracstructure development are all anthropogenic>> activities which have been blamed for causing or aggravating coastal>> erosion. This cannot be denied but, natural factors such as low>> topography,unconsolidated rocks, aggressive hydrodynamic system, and more>> importantly sea level rise should be serious looked into, particalarly in>> the case of west Africa region.>>=20>> Malanding, this is done in a big hurry but I think I need to share little>> I know in the Senegambia region with all of you. I am curently writing a>> short paper on costal erosion in The Gambia.This cannot be available>> immediately, because it has to go through academic scrutiny.>>=20>> Anyway the National Environment Agency (NEA) can be of some help in>> providing more recent interventions and the current coastal zone>> management paradigm in the Gambia =3D20>>=20>> Thanks>>=20>> Fafa>> On Wed, 7 Jan 1998, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:>>=20>> >=3D20>> > > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Jan 7 03:48:57 1998>> > > Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 09:49:26 +0100>> > > From: =3D3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3D3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D3D=>> > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List= gambia-l@u.wa =3D>> shington.edu>>> > > Subject: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!>> > > MIME-Version: 1.0>> > > Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable>> > > X-To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >> > > X-Priority: 3>> > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>> > >=3D20>> > > Jabou, I made the same experience when I visited Gambia in November.>> > > Some oceanographers must come to gambia and advice the government. As=>> > > see it they have started to prevent just outside Banjul where you=have>> > > the cementary. But at the same time the coast, and the beach where I=wa=3D>> s>> > > staying this time was taken. The beachbar at the Hotel Atlantic was=nea=3D>> r>> > > to disappear one night. Banjul will one day (if not allready) be an>> > > island. The Sea want to break through, and if the government want to>> > > preserve, they need experts. All the sand taken from the beaches go=to>> > > all the building-activities, because the tradition is building with>> > > concrete-blocks.(Which I will change with my house in Gambia) The=more>> > > houses, the more sand they transport from your beaches. And because=of>> > > the big lorries going to Gunjur-Kartong, to bring sand from the=beach,>> > > the main road is totally spoiled. The government got a foreign loan,=(a=3D>> s>> > > I was told on the news in november) to build a new road from>> > > Serekunda/Bijilo to Gunjur along the coastline. What that will come=to>> > > mean of exploitation of natural ressources, or rich gambians to buy=the>> > > costal area for housing in the long run, or better conditions for the>> > > people living down there, better transport, better service etc., will=b=3D>> e>> > > interesting to follow. How the government will balance the=development>> > > and the preservation of nature and natural ressources at the same=time=3D>> ,>> > > is interesting for a foreigner as me, who can se the result in=Denmark>> > > from just thinking of progressing the infra-structure, and now have=to>> > > repair from the investments in the past. It all helps to give a=better>> > > NGP !! First take the ressources and build the towns, the roads and=all>> > > that, and now "repair" the nature again. Just a comment Asbj=3DF8rn.>> > =3D20>> >=3D20>> > I thank Jabou and Asbjorn for bringing up the Gambia beach problem. Let=m=3D>> e start by saying that I am no expert in this subject. I happen to be a=con=3D>> cern somebody having the feeling that somthing is not right.=3D20>> >=3D20>> > Jabou some legend say that Banjul will be consumed by the sea. I am no=b=3D>> eliever in legend but I think the threat to Banjul and the surrounding is=n=3D>> o doubt real and I believe it is well understood by the government. What=is=3D>> not clear is whether the real cause of it is undertood. Theories say=that =3D>> sand mining is the major cause followed by construction particularly on=the=3D>> south Bank of the estuary. However several attempts have been made to=miti=3D>> gate the problem including banning sand mining between Banjul and Bijilo=p=3D>> erhaps even beyond. What is interesting is that the problem seems to be=inc=3D>> reasing. The only things that really seem to work (only for a short while=t=3D>> hough) is the artificial Barriers on the beach. I will call expert to=corre=3D>> ct me on this. If that seems to be the case then we might want to look=beyo=3D>> nd sand mining on the south Bank. I think that big picture approach may=giv=3D>> e us better understanding. A complete study of ocean and river currents=on =3D>> both sides of the !>> > !>> > !>> > !>> > !>> > river.=3D20>> >=3D20>> > I say that one reason. For quite sometime now (perhaps 20 yrs) there is=a=3D>> growing sand bank near Barra around the ferry terminal and former GPMB=de=3D>> pot. The problem was so serious that the Ferry terminal had to be=regularly=3D>> dredged. That problem could have come from the construction of those=stuct=3D>> ures. If so then one may ask, where would all that sand be if the=structure=3D>> s were never built? Perhap we could hydrologists and physicists in the=Bant=3D>> aba who are familar with the area to put in their thoughts.=3D20>> >=3D20>> > Asbjorn, one can understand your feelings about the potential impacts=of =3D>> the new road. Let me say that there is no land between Tanjeh and Banjul=th=3D>> at one can call "really public" except for a few patches. Also unless=thing=3D>> s changed since 1994, much of the lands in the area along the proposed=road=3D>> had been purchased by affluent Gambians aware of the plans since early=199=3D>> 0s. The road had been part of the tourist development plan and almost all=t=3D>> he beach (except a few strips) had been desinated Tourist Develepment=Area.=3D>> Talking of Natural Resources, it is sad to say,there is very little of=tha=3D>> t.>> >=3D20>> > Malanding jaiteh>> >=3D20>> >=3D20>>=20=10 @=80------------------------------Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 04:33:05 PSTFrom: "Omar Gibba" < ojgibba@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: subscribe!Message-ID: < 19980116123305.12585.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainKindly put my friend, Saikou Marong on the list. His mailing address is:peace,Omar Jibba (O.J)______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 12:05:32 -0400 (AST)From: Fafa Sanyang < fsanyang@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.980116104953.138344A-100000@is2.dal.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEHi Buba,Your concern is well taken and I think it is the right way of thinkingthat I have seen in this Bantaba people. Their concern is The Gambia andAfrica as a whole. May God bless all the Bantaba people.As I mentioned before, coastal erosion is a serious global environmentalproblem, which has not been easy to control. I was reading a report fromUS Geological Survey and J R Clarks book on coastal zone managementyesterday. These are all recent materials, 1996 and they are all talkingabout the same thing - the failure and more problematic nature of hardstabilization ( groins, sea walls , revetments gabion baskets etc). Thecurrent thinking is towards soft stablization means such as beachnourishment i.e puttig sand from deposition areas to the more seriouslyeroding area. This method have less repacurtions as compared to theconcrete sea walls and the like but non are ever lasting solutions.Therefore my recommendation, without hesitation would be tolook into the management of human activities in the coastal area. A betterplanning of the coastal zone is required. There are some Gambian coastalzone management experts around, such as Abdou Oujamai Gibba, in Norway whoare subscribers to this Bantaba, and who can share their experience in TheGanbia given the oppurtunity.One of way for such planning was what we ( several government andmunicipal, and quassigovernment, planners, geologists, engineers, andeconomists ) have recommended in the " Strategies for Integrated CoastalZone Management in The Gambia ".( 1996)unpublished is to plan and enforcea setback line. That is to say to disallow any human activity within say=2050 or 100 or 500 meters from the high water mark i.e the high tide mark.To determine this setbact line a lot of work is required because you mustdetermine accurately the rate of erosion, (up - to- date) at allthe areas of the coastline, and also put other urgent socio-economicfactors into consideration. For example you cannot put a port or ferryterminal at 50 or 500 metres away from the sea front.So the bottomline here is:=201. Sealevel rise and coastal erosion and deposition are naturalphenomena which have occured in the past, several times in geologichistory and are bound to occur again. So the worry to me is not coastalerosion, because that must happen and the more we try control it the more==20problems we get. The worry or the problem then is the management ofhumans. It is well known that San Francisco is on a transform fault andearthquakes are bound to hit at any time. But can the San Franciscans berelocated even if all the financial and other economic conditions aretaken cared of. So there are some ethical problems in takling even=20devastating environment problems.2. Therefore while we have to continue to find a solution to the erosionproblems in the already built up areas, we have to be also thinking of=20relocation. For example I would I advise Radio Syd relocate, ratherthan trying to continue protecting itself. More than 80 miiliondollars are spent almost yearly to protect or replenish Miami Beaches.have ==20Banjul is a potential area to be inundated due to the predicted humanaggravated sea level rise. So both government and private individualsshould be aware of this in feature development and putting up yourexpensive private properties. =20Thanks and lets put heads together for more ideas perticularly onmanagement issues. It it time to call forideas from experts sich as Amadou Wadda at Delft and Abdou Gibba in Norway( Bergin University - I hope I got the spelling right )FafaOn Fri, 16 Jan1998, Buba Badjie wrote:> Hej Folkes!> The issue of the eroding beaches is of great importance to the future of =The=20> tiny Gambia and I thank all of you who have in one way or the other=20> contributed in the discussions so far.> However the danger still is hanging over our heads and the fight to corre=ct=20> the causes or atleast understand them should be given high priority by th=e=20> government and the people of the gambia.> A lot of efforts have been made so far but as most of the gambias have no=w=20> noticed ,the results are nothing to boast about.> So my question now is ,How prepared and what plans of action do we have=in=20> the gambia, say if the banjul high way is washed away?> What do we do if the capital cannot be protected from the rising water l=evels?> I think it is high time to think and plan strategically, because gambia d=oes=20> not have the resources to change this global problem.I appeal to the=20> government and the experts of the gambia to take this matter seriously (==20> think about it when building important gorvernment complexes), and to the==20> rest of us to make environmental problems a priority ,if we want to secu=re=20> a better gambia for the future generations.> Keep the debate alive !!!!!>=20> Buba Badjieo resAt 11:50 AM 14/1/98, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> >Fafa, thank you for that technical perspective on coastal erosion.=20> >Its good to have experts around. keep up the good work up/down there> >as Bassss would say. I hope the ice storm missed your part of the world?> >> >Malanding Jaiteh> >>=20> >> Hi, Malanding and all the Bantaba people,> >> I have been following the very interesting discussion on coastal erosi=on> >> in The Gambia.> >>=20> >> I am a geologist by training and profession and I have been higly invo=lved> >> in thinking and trying to seek a sollution if there is any to coastal> >> erosion in The Gambia.The theories of geological and geomorphological> >> processes of coastal environment are really complex and cannot be deal=> >> in this limited time and space.So what I would rather do is to give a> >> very brief history of response measures so far taken to combat coastal> >> erosion in The Gambia and some general ideas I have gathered trough my> >> personal experiece and readings.> >>=20> >> The entire coastline of west and central Africa, from Mauritania to An=gola> >> is retreating at diferential but alarming rates in almost all these> >> countries (see UNEP Regional Seas Report and Studies No. 107, 1989).In> >> Senegal for example, shoreline retreat at Rufisque has been estimated =at> >> between 0.45 and 2.46 m/yr (1959 to 1980).As recently as 1997, the> >> Sangomar spit that borders the saloum river was been completely cutoff=> >> totally> >> inundating the village of Jiffere (personal visit to the site in July> >> 1997).In The Gambia, studies ( mainly aerial photo interpretation ) ha=ve> >> indicated a general erosion rate of 1-2m/yr. In Localized severely> >> affected areas such as the Banjul muslim cemetery area, Rufisque and> >> Jeffere, in senegal and many other areas in the subregion such as the> >> victoria beach Lagoes erosion rates are much higher. The Geology> >> department of Chiek Anta Diop University in Dakar has carried many> >> studies,like wise other parts of the subregion and overseas including> >> the US but there is yet no conclusive answer to the problems of coasta=> >> erosion.> >>=20> >> In The Gambia like many parts of the world, several hard and soft> >> stabilization efforts were tried but so far the success story is hardl=> >> told anywhere. Even in the US a lot of failures of beach protection> >> efforts have been reported.> >>=20> >> In 1957, the Banjul muslim and christian cemetery area suffered from> >> flooding during spring tide. Groynes of ruhn palm were constructed wit=> >> concrete pannels as respose . This was latter abandonned and rhun palm> >> piles connected by timber walling and ruhn palm sheet piles, jetted in=to> >> the sand secured> >> to the walling by means of nailing was tried. Both efforts have worked=for> >> sometime and latter failed as we observe today.A combination of groyne=> >> and> >> boulder stone pitching retained in gabions have also been tried, with =no> >> success.> >>=20> >> Resently the muslim community heaped some boulder stones on the seawar=> >> side of the muslim cemetery and this also could not work. This effort =was> >> followed by another gabion basket (bolders in coated wire mesh ) metho=d of> >> protection which is also failing.The most recent effort is UNDP sponsu=red> >> effort which has been mentioned in one of the e-mail messages.> >>=20> >> The above is just a synopsys of the problems and efforts. The biggest> >> question is which stabilization method is most suitable and why all th=ese=3D> >> =3D20> >> methods are failig. All methods> >> including concrete wall have failed in many places and infact such> >> methods have a very serious side effects of the sea attacking the two =ends> >> of the> >> wall and thus aggravating erosion at these sides.There are several> >> examples of> >> this which I cannot give here, but the various sea wall trials in> >> Rufisque, in senegal are typical and near home examples. The sea wall =at> >> Radio Syd is proved to only hold the sea temporally, The effect of end> >> erosion can be seen there too.> >>=20> >> Therefore the issue of coastal erosion is global and the causes are no=> >> very clear in many places including the Gambia and Senegal. The curren=> >> trend of thought is better coastal zone planning, i.e the planning and> >> management of human activities in the coastal environment. Relocation =of> >> human activities including settlements are some of the solutions in so=me> >> literature.This is a very costly venture but it may worth thinking and> >> planning at an early stage. The village of Jeferre, in Senegal was for=ced> >> to relocate by nature within a very short period of time. The US> >> Geological Survey> >> report " Coasts in Crisis " by S.J. Williams, K Dodd, and K. K.Gohn, 1=991> >> suggested that the first step needed to manage the coastal crisis is" =to> >> understand our- coast better, to build a solid foundation of earth-sci=ence> >> data on coastal processes and evolution". =3D20> >>=20> >> Thus Sand mining, infracstructure development are all anthropogenic> >> activities which have been blamed for causing or aggravating coastal> >> erosion. This cannot be denied but, natural factors such as low> >> topography,unconsolidated rocks, aggressive hydrodynamic system, and m=ore> >> importantly sea level rise should be serious looked into, particalarly=in> >> the case of west Africa region.> >>=20> >> Malanding, this is done in a big hurry but I think I need to share lit=tle> >> I know in the Senegambia region with all of you. I am curently writing=> >> short paper on costal erosion in The Gambia.This cannot be available> >> immediately, because it has to go through academic scrutiny.> >>=20> >> Anyway the National Environment Agency (NEA) can be of some help in> >> providing more recent interventions and the current coastal zone> >> management paradigm in the Gambia =3D20> >>=20> >> Thanks> >>=20> >> Fafa> >> On Wed, 7 Jan 1998, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> >>=20> >> >=3D20> >> > > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Jan 7 03:48:57 1998> >> > > Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 09:49:26 +0100> >> > > From: =3D3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3D3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D3D >> > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List >> shington.edu>> >> > > Subject: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!> >> > > MIME-Version: 1.0> >> > > Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable> >> > > X-To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > >> > > X-Priority: 3> >> > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> > >=3D20> >> > > Jabou, I made the same experience when I visited Gambia in Novembe=r.> >> > > Some oceanographers must come to gambia and advice the government.=As I> >> > > see it they have started to prevent just outside Banjul where you =have> >> > > the cementary. But at the same time the coast, and the beach where=I wa=3D> >> s> >> > > staying this time was taken. The beachbar at the Hotel Atlantic wa=s nea=3D> >> r> >> > > to disappear one night. Banjul will one day (if not allready) be a=> >> > > island. The Sea want to break through, and if the government want =to> >> > > preserve, they need experts. All the sand taken from the beaches g=o to> >> > > all the building-activities, because the tradition is building wit=> >> > > concrete-blocks.(Which I will change with my house in Gambia) The =more> >> > > houses, the more sand they transport from your beaches. And becaus=e of> >> > > the big lorries going to Gunjur-Kartong, to bring sand from the be=ach,> >> > > the main road is totally spoiled. The government got a foreign loa=n, (a=3D> >> s> >> > > I was told on the news in november) to build a new road from> >> > > Serekunda/Bijilo to Gunjur along the coastline. What that will com=e to> >> > > mean of exploitation of natural ressources, or rich gambians to bu=y the> >> > > costal area for housing in the long run, or better conditions for =the> >> > > people living down there, better transport, better service etc., w=ill b=3D> >> e> >> > > interesting to follow. How the government will balance the develop=ment> >> > > and the preservation of nature and natural ressources at the same=time=3D> >> ,> >> > > is interesting for a foreigner as me, who can se the result in Den=mark> >> > > from just thinking of progressing the infra-structure, and now hav=e to> >> > > repair from the investments in the past. It all helps to give a be=tter> >> > > NGP !! First take the ressources and build the towns, the roads an=d all> >> > > that, and now "repair" the nature again. Just a comment Asbj=3DF8r=n.> >> > =3D20> >> >=3D20> >> > I thank Jabou and Asbjorn for bringing up the Gambia beach problem. =Let m=3D> >> e start by saying that I am no expert in this subject. I happen to be =a con=3D> >> cern somebody having the feeling that somthing is not right.=3D20> >> >=3D20> >> > Jabou some legend say that Banjul will be consumed by the sea. I am =no b=3D> >> eliever in legend but I think the threat to Banjul and the surrounding=is n=3D> >> o doubt real and I believe it is well understood by the government. Wh=at is=3D> >> not clear is whether the real cause of it is undertood. Theories say =that =3D> >> sand mining is the major cause followed by construction particularly o=n the=3D> >> south Bank of the estuary. However several attempts have been made to=miti=3D> >> gate the problem including banning sand mining between Banjul and Bij=ilo p=3D> >> erhaps even beyond. What is interesting is that the problem seems to b=e inc=3D> >> reasing. The only things that really seem to work (only for a short wh=ile t=3D> >> hough) is the artificial Barriers on the beach. I will call expert to =corre=3D> >> ct me on this. If that seems to be the case then we might want to look=beyo=3D> >> nd sand mining on the south Bank. I think that big picture approach ma=y giv=3D> >> e us better understanding. A complete study of ocean and river current=s on =3D> >> both sides of the !> >> > !> >> > !> >> > !> >> > !> >> > river.=3D20> >> >=3D20> >> > I say that one reason. For quite sometime now (perhaps 20 yrs) there=is a=3D> >> growing sand bank near Barra around the ferry terminal and former GP=MB de=3D> >> pot. The problem was so serious that the Ferry terminal had to be regu=larly=3D> >> dredged. That problem could have come from the construction of those =stuct=3D> >> ures. If so then one may ask, where would all that sand be if the stru=cture=3D> >> s were never built? Perhap we could hydrologists and physicists in the=Bant=3D> >> aba who are familar with the area to put in their thoughts.=3D20> >> >=3D20> >> > Asbjorn, one can understand your feelings about the potential impact=s of =3D> >> the new road. Let me say that there is no land between Tanjeh and Banj=ul th=3D> >> at one can call "really public" except for a few patches. Also unless =thing=3D> >> s changed since 1994, much of the lands in the area along the proposed=road=3D> >> had been purchased by affluent Gambians aware of the plans since earl=y 199=3D> >> 0s. The road had been part of the tourist development plan and almost =all t=3D> >> he beach (except a few strips) had been desinated Tourist Develepment =Area.=3D> >> Talking of Natural Resources, it is sad to say,there is very little o=f tha=3D> >> t.> >> >=3D20> >> > Malanding jaiteh> >> >=3D20> >> >=3D20> >>=20> >> >> >> =10 @=80>=20>=20------------------------------Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 15:21:06 -0000From: " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "The Informer Media Group Company Ltd." < lamkins@commit.gm Subject: Re: GambiaNet's Progress Report & Response to Recent Inquiries/CommMessage-ID: < B0000038018@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitHello Momodou.Thanks for your response.I have been reading through this mail the last days to see whatcould be the background for your level of reaction to myinitial posting.First I would like to state that FRESH is of course a totally independentpublishing from The Informer Media Group Company Ltd. and that mycritisism is my personal view as a representative from Commit.My apologies to FRESH for including their presentation in my personal mail.After having a meeting with the Managing editor he would like to stress thepointto the Gambia-l members that one of FRESH main concerns is to support thecultural development of The Gambia and that they are dedicated to bringingforwardnew talents and news from the cultural scene.---------------Below is my reply to momodou's reply to my initial posting.Disclaimer:This is my personal view and not IMG' s view.I see you now Momodou as a good friend since our meeting in The Gambiaand I was hoping that you were able to see that my "blunt" inputs ondifferenttopics is powered by a wish to really do something substancial about asituationthat I am not happy or comfortable with.You wrote among other:> Dear Gambia-L,.... But as we mentioned above, FRESH is not a paper about Politics and> not about Economics; it is ultimately about Sports and> Entertainment, things that are meant to make us feel good even if> the reality of our lives are not that pretty to watch. Not that> anything is wrong with selling us an escapist medium, only that we> want to highlight the fact that a paper like that can only be an> addition to but certainly cannot be a substitute for an independent,> aggressive and politically and economically oriented paper that has> made it its job to tell us both the good and the bad news about the> political and economic health of our nation.To our mind, that is the> kind of paper we in the diaspora especially need and should want when> considering paying for an Online News Service.I do agree with you that we really need Observer, The Point, Foroyaa etc.to jointhe papers on the net. I am dedicated to the issue also because of myattachment to The Gambia,and are willing to spend (have been spending) Commit working hours andevening hoursto make this happening.I do NOT agree with you that FRESH is a dismissable paper that isinsufficient forsubscription. It covers important areas of The Gambian cultural life, thatultimately isinterliked with the topics of politics and economics.> It is because of this fact that we at GambiaNet decided some one year> ago that, by Gambian standards, the paper that comes closest to> meeting these criteria was the country's Daily Observer. And since> then, we have tirelessly worked on the project of bringing this> particular paper to the Internet and are glad to say that the entire> basic infrastructure is all set now. And if it has not been for the> few technical difficulties that our Gambian partner, The Observer> Group, has been facing, the Online Version of this paper would have> been a reality a long time ago.That is one of my points of critisism, that the time it has taken to comecloserto a solution has been eccessively long, and that you have had to rely attimes on otherpeople based in The Gambia that is/was not directly linked to the Observergroup.(Mr.Sawo,Commit etc.)> A quick visit to our Website and a perusal of the impressive Observer> Demos that our technical team has assembled there should make that> demonstrably clear for even the hardened cynic. Once the Online> version of this particular paper is up and running, and hopefully> very soon, especially now that we have finished drafting the Contract> between us and the Observer Group, we would explore the possibility> of bringing the other prominent Gambian papers onbord, especially an> aggressive one like Foroyaa, if possible.I have not been to your site, The Gambia beeing without browsingposebillities,so I will not comment on that.> So, we are pleading with all those who have shown interest in this> project to continue to be patient with us as we sort out and try to> overcome the outstanding bottlenecks on our way towards a working and> reliable Observer online news services.This is exactly to the point in my posting. What are the bottlenecks foryou now?We haven't heard from you for a long time, and would like to hear yourviews onwhat can be done to overcome the problems or any other alternative solutionthatcan be implemented.> Maybe a complaint is in order here! This Observer Online project has> taken a little bit far too long to complete.That is true no doubt,> but as any Gambian living and working abroad knows too well, the> number of hours and amount of energy that is normally left for us to> use for ourselves in any given day after performing that routine but> delicate balancing act between giving our hundred percent to our> workplaces, our schools and our families is minuscule, at best. And> to squeeze into those few remaining hours of the day and tiny amount> of energy left of us a volunteer work such as we perform at both> Gambia-L and GambiaNet can prove extremely taxing sometimes for> anyone of us.I sure belive you are all hardworking guys and girls but are you telling methat inyour daily life you do not have time for relaxing, taking a beer, go out todiscos,sit at your favourite cafe' with fellow Gambians, fool around withgirls/boys(the unmarried of you, of course!), reading a book, watching hours of TV,writing long letters to Gambia-L etc.??If so, then I am sorry for you, because I would never do that to MY life.To do something on a volunteer basis calls for some priority andsacrifices,and if you can't do it you should maybe find alternative solutions orpeople whohave time to do it.> But all the same, all of us still contribute, albeit at varying> degrees. We do, partly because all of us need and want to be> constantly informed of the latest news in and about our> motherland, and where else could we do that better than in our lovely> Gambia-L?! And also partly because all of us know that the kind of> Gambia our children will inherit tomorrow will largely depend on the> amount of hardwork and sacrifices we the Gambians of today are> prepared to make for our homeland.I have always smiled a little on the idea that something like 200-300Gambianscan make any large impact of the future of The Gambia, especially fromabroad..The contribution is of course there, but it should be so much more,especially ifyou think about the extent of brain drain that happens "down here".> This brings to the other reason why we are writing this article.The> Mail that we referred to in our opening paragraph that Mr.Torstein> had sent to the Gambia-L to announce the Launching of the FRESH> newspaper infact contained more than a mere annoucement of that> fact. In a not so subtle manner, he among other things savaged our> competence, our lack of preparedness to make the sacrifices necessary> to finish this observer project, and our partial dependence on his> company, Commit to help train the observer people. But nothing could> be further from the truth, and the facts of the matter are as> follows:-> (a) The only request we have made of Commit to date is to help the> Observer with hardware and software installations and to train a> couple of Observer staff members in the use of the equipment.Only? Do you now the number of hours we have put into this projectwithout receiving a single BUTUT??> (b) We have not thought of asking Commit for technical solutions> because there is no need to.Itis entirely up to you of course to ask us for any cooperation, but to saythat there is no need for a technical solution here is I'm afraid far fromwhat we belive.1 - Commit had to find the right supplier of a MAC to the Observer,2 - Commit had to negotiate price and get hold of the supplierpeople/Observer peopleto be able to get a agreement between the supplier and the Observer,3 - Commit had to install and configure the computer to make it work atObserver,4- Commit had to pursue Observer and their technical supervisor to getthem to set-upthe MAC at the Observer premises so that an e-mail account could beset up,4 - Commit has had correspondence with the Observer group and supplied themwiththe neccesary technical info for them to purchase the right softwareand other general recommadations5 - The Observer group has been relying on Commit (up till now) to installthe purchasedsoftware and train the Observer people on the use of it (a propersoftware version is yet to be delivered to us),6 - To at all make the e-mail account at Observer work, we have had to gothere and re-trainthe staff several times,Commit has used time and resources; telephone/car/working hours, to cometo this point.* Commit has not recieved ANY money on the Observer project *> (c)In our dealings with Commit, they have not (not even once) had to> "push" for us (the "Observer group") to get anything done.To send mails after mail to the Observer group about neccesary things to dowith/for the Observerwithout getting any substancial feedback is what I call pushing...> (d) Rather than use the little free time we have experimenting> with implementing an HTML converter on Macs we do not have access to,> we logically decided to buy a Quark to HTML converter priced at under> $100, with our own funds of course.Thank you for in this mail telling us for the first time that you havepurchased a commercialversion of the software needed at Observer. Why have you not notified usabout it and sent it to usfor implementing?> (e) We pooled our funds to form GambiaNet which will allow the> Observer Online service to be legally provided on a tax-free basis.I do not know about the US regulations, but the Internet is a place whereit is quite difficult to tax anything.Especially when it comes from a African country without any propercopyright legislation.This is just a comment. You know better than me if you had to set up aGambiaNet for this and other services.> (f) We have finished a contract which we have sent to the Observer.Even if we have been pleading with Observer to use their e-mail daily,they seem to ignore it as a communication tool.> (g) Our volunteerism will ensure that any profits earned by the> project will satisfy the stipulation in our bylaws that profits be> applied towards Gambia-related development initiatives, especially in> education.> (h) We continue to work towards bringing the Observer> online and that the Observer, despite our visits and telephone calls,> has remained a reluctant partner.> (i) If the Observer does not tell us something definite about the> contract within next couple of weeks, we will start looking for> another Gambian paper to bring online.Good, finally some feedback. Let us look for an alternative, we are stilwilling to help,without a butut earning..!> (j) The URLs ( http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/gambianet/ , the no-frames> version at http://www.isr.umd.edu/~isatou/gambianet and http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/gambianet/admin/ ) point to barebones> testbeds for the final site we have had in place since early last> fall.> (k) It should be noted that the site will provide us the> operational ease and efficiency we all desire given our time> constraints.I am happy for you that the site is up and running..maybe you can give ussometechnical information on how you do it, what equipment you use so that wearebetter set to implement transmissions from any newspaper??!> So, unless Torstein intended those irresponsible remarks about us as> a huge Ramadan joke, we cannot resist the temptation of concluding> that our friend has not done any meaningful homework on us, else how> could we explain the masochism inherent in his attacking the> intelligence and competence of the shakers of the very platform that> makes his otherwise very boring Emailing services such an exciting> proposition for his customers in the Gambia.Irresponsible? Machosism? My good friend Camara, do I deserve these words?Let's get down to work instead and by some joint sacrifices we can getthere....?Actually, my friend, you have to re-write your last three-four sentences tomake themunderstandable for a guy like me...The Observer Group is not even known asa name oridea by 99% of our customers (150 now.. and increasing) or any otherInternet interestedperson in The Gambia. (The same would probably apply for Gambia-L as aforum.)> Of course, it has never been our style to either over-react or lose> our good sense of humour; and for that reason, we won't say more than> this on this subject, but we, of course, expect him to reciprocate us> with the kind of courtesy and respect we accord him, his brother and> the company that they run in our country.I would reciprocate you and your group if I only knew what the word meant,(laugh..)I only hope my reply is sufficient for you.> We know that even though profit is the main reason why they are in> the Gambia, they are nonetheless contributing to the technical> development of our country, and we like them for it.Without a profit-angle there would not be any Commit in The Gambiafor the simple reason that it costs money to run an e-mail service.And I would assume that applies to any ISP running a internet link in anycountry.Our reasons for coming to The Gambia is not a single one, and our viewsand aims are changing over time.What I can say is that we care about our customers and that we work reallyhardto create a good service for Gambians.> And we definitely have no problems whatsoever if Mr.Torstein finds> sending a Gambia paper to the Internet as easy as "a piece of cake"> That is the way it should be, because that is his livelihood and he> can afford to spend much, if not all, of his twenty-four hours on> it, whereas ours is a mixture of hobby and volunteer work on which we> can't afford to spend except a tiny percentage of our spare time.That> is the fundamental difference between our two situations that our> friend either chose not to remember or simply deliberately ignored> when he sent his that message to the Gambia-L.Maybe you are also ignoring the fact that I am a single person withouteven a proper Internet Conection. Despite that it took me two weeks todevelop the FRESH edition in between our heavy e-mail support andrunning around connecting people for free.(installation, training and twotest weeks are free of charge.)We have loong days, most times until late evening.(an examle: One of our customers actually phoned us at 11PM 31-Decemberfor support on his Windows95 software.)> So, we hope he would in the future show a higher degree of civility> in his dealings with us. And we thank all of you for your patience in> reading this report!I am who I am and I still consider myself you good friend.Until next time we meet,It'sToshthe Gambia------------------------------Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 14:37:16 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com To: "' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: FW: FCC Internet TAXMessage-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD72@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainSomething that could mean more money out of our pockets unless we allact -Soffie> In a message dated 98-01-15 04:42:50 EST, Wld wind 3 writes:> <<> Your local telephone company has filed a proposal with the FCC to> impose> per minute charges for your internet service. They contend that your> usage has> or will hinder the operation of the telephone network.> It is my belief that internet usage will diminish if users were> required> to pay additional per minute charges. The FCC has created an email box> for> your comments, responses must be received by February 13, 1998.> Send your comments to isp@fcc.gov and tell them what you think.> Every phone company is in on this one, and they are trying to> sneak it in> just under the wire for litigation. Let everyone you know hear this> one. Get> the e-mail address to everyone you can think of.------------------------------Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 15:07:45 -0500From: M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: FCC Internet TAXMessage-ID: < 34BFBE11.96A4552F@mindspring.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSis Soffie & Gambia-Lers,The preceeding news was a hoax. Of course, if true it would only affect theUS, but it is a long dead issue. Take a look at:MWPCeesay Soffie wrote:> Something that could mean more money out of our pockets unless we all> act -> Soffie> > In a message dated 98-01-15 04:42:50 EST, Wld wind 3 writes:> >> > <<> >> > Your local telephone company has filed a proposal with the FCC to> > impose> > per minute charges for your internet service. They contend that your> > usage has> > or will hinder the operation of the telephone network.> >> > It is my belief that internet usage will diminish if users were> > required> > to pay additional per minute charges. The FCC has created an email box> > for> > your comments, responses must be received by February 13, 1998.> > Send your comments to isp@fcc.gov and tell them what you think.> > Every phone company is in on this one, and they are trying to> > sneak it in> > just under the wire for litigation. Let everyone you know hear this> > one. Get> > the e-mail address to everyone you can think of.------------------------------Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 15:32:18 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Subject: RE: FW: FCC Internet TAXMessage-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD74@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainThank you Mr. Payne and to everyone, I apologise for the mis-info.MSNBC's report states that it was a consideration but has long been adead issue.Soffie> The preceeding news was a hoax. Of course, if true it would only> affect the> US, but it is a long dead issue. Take a look at:> MWP------------------------------Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 16:29:28 -0500From: Annie Bittaya < ab063147@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new member -ReplyMessage-ID: < s4bf8af3.079@gwmail.kysu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inlineLatjor ,Please add Naffie Jeng in the list. Her address isThanksAnnie.------------------------------Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 14:56:24 -0800 (PST)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: SFgH1wvDXw09T2d/FXxYHw==All,Saikou Marong and Abdoulie Sidibeh have been added to the list. Welcome aboard guys andplease send in your intros to gambia-l@u.washington. regards,sarian------------------------------Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 15:02:50 -0800 (PST)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MembersMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: 9EMS8EG+WyH6KTp+1M3abA==Naffie Jeng has also been added. Welcome aboard and please send in your intro.sarian> Date: Fri, 16 Jan 1998 14:56:24 -0800 (PST)> From: Sarian Loum > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: New Members> MIME-Version: 1.0> Content-MD5: SFgH1wvDXw09T2d/FXxYHw==> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> All,> Saikou Marong and Abdoulie Sidibeh have been added to the list. Welcome aboard guys and> please send in your intros to gambia-l@u.washington. > regards,> sarian------------------------------Date: Sat, 17 Jan 1998 00:40:11 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: France '98Message-ID: < B0000038282@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitWhat are the chances of one of the qualified African teams to lift the WordCup trophy?The ratings out here in the papers here seem to suggest Nigeria as ahopeful.What are the ratings elsewhere?I would like to know if possible.Regards to all.Archi------------------------------Date: Sat, 17 Jan 1998 01:38:15 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Car License PlatesMessage-ID: < B0000038287@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitYou may also be interested to know that the car numbering system is aboutbeing changed. There was an official press release in the Gambia Dailynewspaper the other day and according to it the issuing of the numberplates would now be centralized and the police department would beresponsible for issuing number plates. The number prefix would actually bebased on the various administrative divisions:Banjul BJLKSMD KMCNorth Bank Division NBDWestern Division WDLower River Division LRDCentral River Division URDIt seems to me though there was a flaw in the press release whichapparently could be a typographical error on the last and an omission ofUpper River Division from the list. I would found out more on this and letyou know of it latter.The plate colours would virtually remain the same though.RegardsArchi------------------------------Date: Sat, 17 Jan 1998 00:54:04 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: subscribe!Message-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19980117005404.0068b2bc@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi! Bro Omar,I'm not sure if you are someone that I know but i would like to be intouch with you.Bakary Paul Gibba (Toronto-Canada).At 04:33 AM 1/16/98 PST, you wrote:>Kindly put my friend, Saikou Marong on the list. His mailing address is:>peace,>Omar Jibba (O.J)>______________________________________________________>Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sat, 17 Jan 1998 11:20:22 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet's Progress Report & Response to Recent Inquiries/Message-ID: <19980117102114.AAA66648@nijii>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHi Totstein,Your response is well noted,but as we mentioned in our report , wedon't want to say more than what we have already said on thissubject, so maybe we should move forward and look to the future.Please, keep up the good work down there!On behalf of GambiaNet Inc.Momodou Camara> I am who I am and I still consider myself your good friend.> Until next time we meet,You are still a good friend and I appreciated your efforts bothduring the preparation of my visit to Gambia last November with theDanish students and the stay there. We hope to see you againlater this year (insallah).Your e-mail services had been very useful and "not boring".:-)))*** http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara "To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***------------------------------Date: Sat, 17 Jan 1998 19:23:42 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Is It Our Nature: A Discussion With Mr.Sidibeh!!Message-ID: < 01bd2364$5d6a6f00$242185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Sidibeh,I was a little bit busy with something and could not follow your episodeson: IS IT OUR NATURE? But I am back and I have just finished readingthem.Here is what I have got out of them:-In Part One,You1) Agreed with Prof Nyiang and President Museveni of Uganda,as opposed towhat Tamsir was saying,that without the active participation of the blackpeople themselves and mostly their leaders in buying and selling of slaves,black slavery could not have reached the horrifying proportions that itassumed.But you did not explain to us whether there could be a differencebetween a black person selling another black person in a black land/ and awhite person buying a black person and taking him/her to a white land.Iwould assume that it is now much more difficult to identify the negativeimpact of slavery on the blacks whose ancestors were sold and bought withinthe black countries than for the ones exported to Europe,Americas and theMiddle east.2) You agreed with President Jammeh that Gambian intellectuals in thediaspora could have contributed culturally and technically much moreeffectively for their homeland if they were actually inside the Gambia.Butyou at the same time counte-argued that they are still contributingsignificantly financially by subsidising their families back home as well asbuying properties from there.So,maybe we should not just pack our bags andgo home as some suggested sometime ago.Our intellectuals infantiledependence on the state for jobs and their lack of creativity into venturinginto alternative sources of earning a living have made them obedient andunprotesting servants of the state,a fact that has rendered them exceedinglyunproductive in terms of teaching Gambians about how the world works andabout how the state sometimes lies to them,a profound disservice to theGambian people!So,maybe the Private sector that is now being created andencouraged to flourish would eventually constitute an emancipatory force forour 'poor' and helpless learned people!3) You posited that our past history is responsible for our ethnic divisionsand that our ethnic loyalties are stronger than our nationalism.You alsoraised the very significant issue of the reverence that our culture gives toAGE: that being old means being more knowledgeable and wise.But you did nottell us why we revere age,and how sometimes our elders abuse thatreverence.You also did not tell us how each age group is considered as aspecific level of social education which does not normally allow into itmembers of a lower age group, for fear that they have not yet got the levelof maturity required to handle the issues or skills specific to that agegroup.4) You also made an unflattering remark about my city,the Premier City inGambia,Sukuru kunda.But I will not comment on that now.Maybe I will waituntil Jabbou comes.She seems to be silent these days!And in a moment,I will try to say something about your Part 2 and 3, but inthe meantime,Keep Up The Good Work Down There!Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Sat, 17 Jan 1998 13:41:37 ESTFrom: Gunjur < Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet's Progress Report & Response to Recent Inquiries/CommMessage-ID: < ee29eeec.34c0fb63@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMomodou,Thanks for the up-date on the Observer On-line project and for the response toTorstein's subtle but piercing remarks. We most certainly can relate to thedaily effort to balance work, family etc . and yet you and others on this listcare enough to make the time to volunteer in projects that make significantcontributions to the Gambian community around the World and at home.THANKSBRO. FOR ALL YOUR EFFORTS, AND THANKS TO ALL THE SILENT CONTRIBUTORS TO OUREFFORTS AT BUILDING A BETTER GAMBIA. I THINK I CAN SAFELY SPEAK ON BEHALF OFALL OF US WHEN I SAY THAT ' WE APPRECIATE WHO YOU ARE AND WHAT YOU DO.SincerelyJabou Joh------------------------------Date: Sat, 17 Jan 1998 20:03:26 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Car License PlatesMessage-ID: < B0000038530@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitFolks,Further to the changes, the car plate/TK Motor -gate is the latest hot newsin town when National Reconciliation Party Leader and Assembly man HamatBah raised it in the National Assembly that how come the deal to change thenumber plates ..approx. 15000 cars @ D250 each contract was awarded to T KMotors without an Open Tender, competitive Bidding etc..in contravention ofthe Constitution and the Financial Instruments that require all contractabove D100,000 to go the The MAJOR TENDER BOARD and over D2 million to gothe CABINET prior to AWARD. Hamat Bah alleged that this was a CORRUPT DEALand poor hardworking folks are being ruined in favour of a FOREIGN tycoonand asked for the RESIGNATION of the Interior Secretary of State, Rtd.Major Bojang; who called a Press Conference and insisted that a high levelTECHNICAL committe went through TWO BIDs by TK MOtors and ALFRON ltd. Therest of the GOvt. is remarkably quiet and there are rumours thatnot eventhe Head of State was aware. Private folks that make these plate for as lowas d50 each and average d100 protested and make a delegation to presenttheir case via the newspapers.At this point, these folks have been invited to a meeting at the Dept. ofState for the Interior..Conventional wisdom is the AWard may be reversedand this should have no bearing to the change in lettering.Disclaimer: this is just an attempt to summarise reports on the news andpapers and no opinion or verdict may be inferred.----------> From: archibald.graham@commit.gm > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List------------------------------Date: Sun, 18 Jan 1998 01:46:43 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Car License PlatesMessage-ID: < 01bd2399$c8994be0$d12385c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGreat Job,Mr.Jallow! And keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: pmj@commit.gm To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Sunday, January 18, 1998 7:10 AMSubject: Re: Car License Plates>Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm > via Commit>Folks,>Further to the changes, the car plate/TK Motor -gate is the latest hot news>in town when National Reconciliation Party Leader and Assembly man Hamat>Bah raised it in the National Assembly that how come the deal to change the>number plates ..approx. 15000 cars @ D250 each contract was awarded to T K>Motors without an Open Tender, competitive Bidding etc..in contravention of>the Constitution and the Financial Instruments that require all contract>above D100,000 to go the The MAJOR TENDER BOARD and over D2 million to go>the CABINET prior to AWARD. Hamat Bah alleged that this was a CORRUPT DEAL>and poor hardworking folks are being ruined in favour of a FOREIGN tycoon>and asked for the RESIGNATION of the Interior Secretary of State, Rtd.>Major Bojang; who called a Press Conference and insisted that a high level>TECHNICAL committe went through TWO BIDs by TK MOtors and ALFRON ltd. The>rest of the GOvt. is remarkably quiet and there are rumours thatnot even>the Head of State was aware. Private folks that make these plate for as low>as d50 each and average d100 protested and make a delegation to present>their case via the newspapers.>At this point, these folks have been invited to a meeting at the Dept. of>State for the Interior..Conventional wisdom is the AWard may be reversed>and this should have no bearing to the change in lettering.>Disclaimer: this is just an attempt to summarise reports on the news and>papers and no opinion or verdict may be inferred.>---------->> From: archibald.graham@commit.gm >> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>< gambia-l@u.washington.edu ------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 103************************** Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

