Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9801C - Digest 102 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10500 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 16:19:22



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Casamance rebels warn of Guinea-Bissau border buildup

by

2) New Member

by

3) Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*

by Abdou O Gibba <

4) New Address

by

5) Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*

by "

6) Re: forwarded posting from Dr. Nyang

by Sulayman Nyang <

7) Re: Forwarded posting from Dr Sulayman Nyang

by Sulayman Nyang <

8) Fwd: Shipping a container to Gambia

by Andy Lyons <

9) Please subscribe

by Mbk007 <

10) Re: Shipping a container to Gambia

by TSaidy1050 <

11) Re: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

by Gunjur <

12) RA & Postdoc

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

13) Book Drive

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

14) Re: Shipping a container to Gambia

by Paul <

15) NEW MEMEBER

by MJagana <

16) SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

17) help

by Tor Blaha <

18) unsubscribe

by "Jattanjie solfa" <

19) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

by habib <

20) help

by Ba-Musa Ceesay <

21) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

22) Gambia Education Support Organization - plan for approval

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

23) Gambia Education Support organization - Document for approval

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

24) Gambia Education Support organization

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

25) Unscribe

by "Roberta S. Schaefer" <

26) IS IT IN OUR NATURE? - PART 1

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

27) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

by Fafa Sanyang <

28) Re: New member

by "

29) conference

by "latjor ndow" <

30) Clinton To Tour Nine African States.

by

31) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

32) Re: IS IT IN OUR NATURE? - PART 1

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

33) Traveling overland, Banjul-Bamako

by David Gilden <

34) fw - pass it on

by Ceesay Soffie <

35) Finally, a Gambian paper on the net.

by "

36) Re: fw - pass it on

by habib <

37) Re: Finally, a Gambian paper on the net.

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

38) Re: Gambia and The TeleCentres!

by Sarian Loum <

39) Re: Gambia and The TeleCentres!

by YAIKAH MARIE JENG <

40) Re: Gambian Online papers

by "

41) Re: conference

by Tamsir Mbai <

42) Re: New member

by RABANI <

43) Re: fw - pass it on

by "Katim S. Touray" <

44) Re: Gambian Online papers

by Tamsir Mbai <

45) RE: Friendship letter

by Keretha Cash <

46) RE Kartong/Gunjur

by "BOJANG,BUBA" <

47) Re: Gambian Online papers

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

48) Re: RE Kartong/Gunjur

by BobbySil <

49) Introduction

by

50) New Member

by Malick Jagne <

51) New Members

by

52) Re: SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L Lamin Bojang

by LBojang <

53) Greetings

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 Jan 1998 21:51:18 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Casamance rebels warn of Guinea-Bissau border buildup

Message-ID: <19980104205149.AAD67672@momodou>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



DAKAR, Jan 4 (AFP) - Rebels in the southern Senegalese province of

Casamance warned Sunday that Guinea-Bissau troops were massing at the

border ahead of an attack on rebel bases.

In a communique sent from Paris, the separatist Movement of

Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC) said the troops buildup was part

of "a plot fomented by Senegal and Guinea-Bissau."

Some 3,000 Guinea-Bissau soldiers have been massed at the border

since December 26, while 4.000 Senegalese soldiers were on standby

north of the border in preparation for an attack, the MFDC said.



---------------------------------------------------------------------

The rest of the news can be found in the following Newsgroups:

clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.conflict.misc,

clari.world.military



Or The Bush List <Gampatriots>



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 4 Jan 1998 21:51:19 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19980104205149.AAC67672@momodou>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Greetings,

LaminLams Bojang has been added to the Bantaba. Welcome to Gambia-l

Mr. Bojang. You can send a brief introduction to:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu





Regards,

Momodou Camara



***

"To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 05 Jan 1998 08:43:55 +0000

From: Abdou O Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Dear Bass, Momodou Camara and Paul Gibba,



Thanks to you all. The best of NEW YEAR's wishes to you and your families.



Greetings from

Abdou Oujimai & Family.







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 05 Jan 1998 08:50:00 +0100

From:

To:

Subject: New Address

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txt



Hello everyone,



Happy New Year to all list member!!!



Can the list mamagers please resubscribe me at =



Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no

and delete my current address at



Thanks



A. Kabir Njie =







---------------------------------------------------------------------

amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no

Narud Stokke Wiig AS

R=E5dhusgt. 27

N-0158 OSLO

NORWAY

Tel: +47 22 33 06 70

Fax: +47 22 41 45 01

---------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 5 Jan 1998 11:15:25 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Janko Fofana" <

via Commit





>From Janko S.B. Fofana



This is to add my prayers to all those who are wishing list contributors

all the best in 1998. I hope and pray that 1998 will bring us peace, joy

and all that we wish for ourselves. To those studying, may your grades be

better than all your previous ones and those working let 1998 bring you

promotion and recognition in your workplace. For some of us in the Gambia,

we pray that our nation will see more development and plenty of food for

our farmers. Let the rainy season (starting in May/June) bring us bumper

harvest for our farmers. It is nice to be at home and helping your people.

I hope we will be joined by more intellectuals to play our individuals as

well as collective roles in our nation's development. We need your

expertise here. This is Home and will ever remain as home and your presence

can make a big difference, small as it may be.



Again I say thanks to all list contributors and hope that we will keep

sharing our good ideas and experiences through this medium. Specia regards

to Malanding Jaiteh, Katim Toure and Sainey Keita. It is nice to hear from

all you after missing you for sometime. If anybody cares, this is my E-Mail

for any private message.



Janko Fofana

E-Mail :





Thanks and bye for now.











----------

> From: Abdou O Gibba <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*

> Date: Monday, January 05, 1998 8:43 AM

>

> Dear Bass, Momodou Camara and Paul Gibba,

>

> Thanks to you all. The best of NEW YEAR's wishes to you and your

families.

>

> Greetings from

> Abdou Oujimai & Family.

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 5 Jan 1998 16:04:12 -0500 (EST)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: Nyang Njie <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: forwarded posting from Dr. Nyang

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



From:

Thanks a lot for your comments. I believe all of us will aceept the fact

that slavery was evil. We may disagree as to the degree of involvement of

the African peoples. One thing that we cannot deny is that millions of

Africans could not have left the continent without African collaboration.

I share your analysis of the North African slave experience. It certainly

predated the transatlantic one. Let us continue to dialogue.



On Tue, 16 Dec 1997, Nyang Njie wrote:



> The capture, sale, and use of slaves on the African continent had a long

> history. The ancient Egyptians enslaved people;p slavery was an important

> form of labor in the Roman Empire and in the Muslim states. Africans from

> south of the Sahara were exported to North Africa and to the Middle East

> beginning with the arrival of Muslim traders in these regions. Thus, the

> Europeans who came later continued a well-established tradition of selling

> African as human cargo to plantations in the new world, but this does not

> justify the existence of slavery. Personally, I believe that slavery

> existed in part because it was tolerated by some of the rulers of that

> time.

> Tamsir I agree with you to an extent, but also we have to put aside our

> emotions for a minute and rationalize that slavery would not have been

> as sucessful as it was without the help of Africans. First of all most of

> the slaves captured were from the interior of Africa, and most of the

> Europeans could not survive in the heartland because they were susceptible

> to diseases that the Africans were immune to. Therefore this created

> middle men who profited from the capturing and transporting of

> slaves to the coast. Also the Africans contributed in slavery because of

> our naivety and feeling of complacency. We were always open to strangers

> and if we had learned our lessons from the past such things as slavery

> could have been avoided. Africa's greatest empires were destroyed and

> faced out by outsiders. The Songhai empire was invaded by the Morrocans,

> Ghana empire by the Almoravids, Egypt by the Hyksos and the Romans. We

> have allowed history to repeat it self time and time again. I don't think

> that we are equally responsible for slavery as the Europeans, but we

> (Africans) should learn how to take responsibility for our actions.

>

> Regardless which position is deemed appropriate the historical record

> shows that the new world could not have developed without the wealth that

> African slave labor produced for the various European nation states that

> were involved in the "slave trade." Prior to the introduction of Africans

> into the new world as slave labor the European colonial enterprises were

> unprofitable.

>

> Jere Jef:

> Daddy Njie.

>

> *************************************************

> ** Until the lions have their own historians, **

> ** the tale of the hunt **

> ** will always glorify the hunter. **

> *************************************************

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 5 Jan 1998 16:26:36 -0500 (EST)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: Tamsir Mbai <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Forwarded posting from Dr Sulayman Nyang

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



From:

Thanks for your comments on my brief piece on the slavery issue. I

strongly believe that you are entitle to your opinions and interpretations

of the African past as any other African writing or thinking about it. The

issue is sensitive. But regardless of how we feel about it, the fact

remains that slavery could not have taken place without African

connivance.As I stated in my original piece, not all Africans can be held

responsible.This however does not change the picture very much. But since

the issue has not been settled we might as well continue to debate it

while doing more and more research about it. The Europeans certainly had

the upper hand and in the end, they wrote much of the history. There is

what some historians called "victor's justice." But let us not forget the

fact that there was a movement within the Euro-American world that stood

for abolitionism. Once again , I thank you for sharing your views. Let us

keep the dialogue and do it patiently and politely.Peace

Salaam, Shalom.

Sulayman S. Nyang



On Mon, 15 Dec 1997, Tamsir Mbai wrote:



> Gambia-l,

> By the time you finish reading through this article, you would have

> been driven to one of two extreme poles. You either find yourself at the

> pole where the inhabitants claim that this article is nothing more than a

> publicity stunt from an ignorant author in an attempt to challenge the

> authority of a well respected scholar, or you may find yourself at the other

> pole whose inhabitants give the author the benefit of the doubt and each say

> to him/herself that "i think the author has a point and maybe everyone

> should just ponder his/her position a little bit more." Whatever pole you

> are driven to does not bother me at all, but i would appreciate it if you

> were driven to the latter pole.

> I have fought very hard with my inner self not to respond to the

> original article, but i lost the battle over the weekend when my conscience

> convinced me that i should say how i feel about it. I start by saying that i

> have heard a lot about Dr Sulayman Nyang, starting from when i was in The

> Gambia six years ago. I must also add that of all the things i have heard

> about the respected doctor, everything was positive, complimentary,

> encouraging, and very uplifting. Consequently, i do not wish to undermine or

> tarnish in any way that well-established reputation. However, i beg to

> differ with one point of his analysis of the transatlantic Slave trade. I

> would not have responded had that point been made on a subliminal level. In

> my opinion, the fact that the point was cited in an equation that attempted

> to equally ration the responsibility of the slave trade between Africans and

> people of European descent shows that it bears utmost importance in the

> doctor's analysis. If that is not the case, then at least that point is

> still the most radical. Correct me if i am wrong, Dr Nyang.

> When i first started college, i had an opportunity in 1993 to defend

> this position that i am about to address, and i must say that my position

> hasn't changed during that four year span. That is precisely the reason why

> i was shocked when i read Dr Nyang's article in which he wrote:

> "The kind of slavery American historians call "the peculiar

> institution" in American history was unknown in pre-colonial Africa.

> However, I should hasten to add that Africans became partners in the traffic

> in human cargo soon after the concept of comodified slavery was introduced.

> Without African players there could not have developed this massive

> transplantation of millions from the continent to the Americas.This is why

> American whites, Europeans and continental

> Africans owe an apology to all blacks and persons of mixed parentage in

> the Americas."

> I am not a history student nor am i a historian, but my reading on

> issues pertaining to Africa and the Western world has brought me to the sad

> conclusion that when it comes to these issues, the African MUST view the

> western opinion with some level of cynicism. (To the benevolent friends of

> gambia-l who are of European descent, excuse my flagrant generalization. My

> people and me have experienced a painful history, and i cannot but reminisce

> on what could have been. I don't think you will agree, but i hope you

> understand.)

> Throughout history and in every war, the victor's point of view has

> been the medium through which the accounts of the battles and the war are

> narrated to the rest of the world. The losers are simply relegated as mere

> observers and sometimes they are even made to have been guilty of causing

> the war or of deserving the fate that befell them. The Atlantic slave trade

> is NO EXCEPTION to this tacit international law. Here we have to note that

> most accounts of the slave trade have been presented by mainly white

> observers/historians from Europe or the Americas. Because of the horrendous

> nature of crimes committed against Africans during and after the slave

> trade, it should not be any surprise that these mainly white analysts are

> now trying to shift the blame or responsibility from themselves to the

> Africans. This is a typical case of "blame the victim for his ill-fate." (I

> am not saying that Dr Nyang is white, but his position is mostly championed

> by white observers/historians.) It is because of this ill-conceived strategy

> by the perpetrators of the slave trade that i think it is very inappropriate

> for any black person to champion their position. The situation is even made

> worse and very DANGEROUS i add, when that banner is being waved by one of

> our best minds in the person of Dr Nyang who commands a large following.

> I do not dispute that African kings did sell some of their brothers

> and sisters into slavery. Nor do i disagree that one must accept

> responsibility for one's actions. My problem stems from the fact that Dr

> Nyang is putting "American whites, Europeans and continental Africans" on

> the same side of the equation, each bearing the same degree of

> responsibility in terms of apologizing to "all blacks and persons of mixed

> parentage in the Americas." That is not fair to black Africans. Why? Because

> even though Africans sold other Africans, that aspect of the slave trade did

> not start until very late into the transAtlantic slave trade. I hate the

> very notion of SLAVE TRADE. It never started as a trade, rather, the

> INVADERS sailed thousands of miles across the Atlantic, used their guns and

> rifles to terrorize Africans, kidnapped, raped, and murdered our

> foreparents, and in their attempt to justify their atrocities, they came up

> with the term SLAVE TRADE to make it appear as if though Africans were equal

> partners in this holocaust. Did not some Jews report other Jews in exchange

> for sanctuary during Hitler's WW2? ABSOLUTELY!! Do you hear anybody ask them

> to take responsibility on equal footing with their Nazi exterminators? Of

> course not!! Why? The answer is obvious. They are Whites!! Gambia-l, do you

> see where i'm headed with this argument? I'm sure you do, so be patient please.

> Finally, the context of the Africans' involvement in SLAVERY (i

> refuse to call it the SLAVE TRADE from now onwards) has to be addressed to

> justify my position. With guns and rifles possessed by the invaders against

> inferior tools of warfare possessed by the Africans, the option, or rather

> the ULTIMATUM was very clear. African kings had to sell some of their people

> and get something in return to help in the rebuilding process resulting from

> lost manpower/labour. The devil's alternative was to fight and be killed or

> captured and sent to slavery anyway. So we see that it was a prudent choice

> for the African kings to choose the option they did. At the same time, we

> have to mention that some did choose to fight, and they did so to the bitter

> end. The fight continued deep into captivity in the western hemisphere as

> evidenced by the mutiny on board the Spanish ship "La Amistad" in 1839,

> which is currently a subject of great controversy here in America.

> I conclude by saying that i hold no African responsible for slavery.

> I contend that had the Europeans and Americans not gone to Africa, then

> there would not have been any slavery to the magnitude that we experienced.

> As self appointed Special Prosecutor for Africa, i herewith indict the

> western perpetrators of slavery. On the other hand, as both Judge and Jury

> of this Special Prosecution, i convict the west to eternal pillory and their

> sentence must start with an apology to Africa for crimes committed during

> and after slavery. About two months ago, the Catholic Church offered an

> official apology to the Jews for not doing anything against Hitler's

> holocaust. Why then can't they do the same thing about the holocaust

> suffered by Africans? Again, the answer is obvious. I therefore charge the

> religious denominations with incest and rape of African resources. I better

> shut up 'cos i'm beginning to sound much like MUTABARUKA in "The People's

> Court."

> Dr Nyang, even though i am not qualified to make this assessment

> regarding the rest of your analysis on slavery, i humbly beg to say thank

> you very much for a thorough and very informative article. I must admit that

> i have never thought about slavery in Africa in the context that you

> espoused upon in dealing with the subject matter. Your elaborate views for

> or against my position on who should bear responsibility will also be

> greatly appreciated. Thanks again. Much respect!!!

> It's been a pleasure Gambia-l. Thanx for your attention. Peace!!!!!

>

> It's Tamsir.

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 05 Jan 1998 23:18:58 -0500

From: Andy Lyons <

To:

Subject: Fwd: Shipping a container to Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



The person below posted a message on The Gambia Resource Page which I

thought might interest some people on this list:



>

>A. Prox has left a comment on the holiday experiences message board.

>

>Here is the new entry:

>A. Prox

>Hamburg, Germany

>We are preparing for a longer stay in Gambia probably

>for 3 to 6 month starting Feb 1998. Who could help us

>with adresses for housing? We would like to rent a

>small place. What about pirces?

>

>Please send information to

>

>

>As well we are planing to send some materials from

>Germany to Gambia by Container. If there is anybody

>who would like to participate in sharing this Container

>please contact me.



===============================================================

Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page

alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons

===============================================================





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 6 Jan 1998 02:05:24 EST

From: Mbk007 <

To:

Subject: Please subscribe

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Can you please subscribe my brother Morro Krubally to the list? His address is

jamba@cyberramp.net



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 6 Jan 1998 03:57:02 EST

From: TSaidy1050 <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Shipping a container to Gambia

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



I could assist in locating a place for you to stay. I would, however, need

more information from you. I would need the answers to following:



1. How long are you staying?

2. Do you need a furnished or unfurnished house?

3. Do want a compound of your own or to share the compound with others?

4. What part of the Greater Banjul Area do you prefer?

5. How many bedrooms (two, three, or four)?

6. Does it make a difference if the master bedroom comes bath or not?

7. Do you need a garage for a car?



These are some questions that need to be answered. Some land lords would asked

for a year's rent in advance.



Looking forward to hear from you.



PEACE



TOMBONG SAIDY



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 6 Jan 1998 10:32:47 EST

From: Gunjur <

To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



This is a very devastating report, to say the least. On recent visits to

Gambia, l have noticed that water has come right up to the roadside on the

Banjul/Serekunda road.There is a point where it looks like it is just a matter

of time before the water will cut off the connection between Banjul and the

Kombos. I am outraged at the amount of sand mining going on, and especially at

the thought of this operation in the Kartong area. The Gunjur/Kartong beach

areas are some of the most beautiful beaches in the World.

There is hardly anymore beach front in the area running from Bakau

Garage/fruit and vegetable market to the area just past Kairaba avenue in

Fajara. During high tide, the water comes right up to where the sand ended and

the walkway into town begins. Without immediate and urgent attention folks,

our country will be under the sea in the very near future.

PERHAPS MR. TOMBONG SAIDY CAN UPDATE US AS TO THE GOVERNMENT'S PLAN VIS A VIS

THIS VERY URGENT SITUATION.



Jabou.









In a message dated 1/5/98 2:55:39 AM, you wrote:



<<



The material that follows has been provided by Gemini News Service



----------------------------------------------------------------------------



----







SANDS OF TIME ARE RUNNING OUT FOR GAMBIAN BEACHES



The Gambia is shrinking, one grain of sand at a time. Gemini News Service



reports how the hungry Atlantic Ocean and a recent building boom have



combined to threaten the country's coastline, drinking water and important



tourist trade.



By Rosemary Long, a British freelance journalist who lives in The Gambia.







----------------------------------------------------------------------------



----



The Gambia, among the tiniest countries in Africa, gets smaller every day.



Even the bones of its ancestors are literally being swallowed up by the sea.



A desperate attempt has begun to shore up the vital stretch of coastline



that runs from one side of The Gambia's only stretch of dual carriageway to



its island capital of Banjul. The focal point, 500 metres long, is centred



on the Muslim graveyard which for years has been crumbling into the sea -



sending the remains of loved ones, in some cases, tumbling into the teeming



Atlantic waves.



Local people, exhorted by the Imams, gathered an impressive D250,000 towards



a reclamation effort for which the total cost will be D2.5 million. On the



launch day prayers were said at the beautiful but blemished site, and sea



eagles, terns and gulls cried out like the souls of the dead. Massive



boulders in steel boxes will be lowered along the graveside coastline. But



that leaves another 30 kilometres of The Gambia's coastline still at risk



making it - as one observer said - a case of sticking a finger in a dyke



while floods pour through on either side. A United Nations Environmental



Programme report considers The Gambia one of the world's 10 most vulnerable



countries for a rise in sea levels.



A scientific analysis of the situation shows that this could mean anything



from a three per cent loss of land (if sea level rises 50 cm) to a loss of



seven per cent of land (with a sea level rise of 150 cm) over the next 15



years. Swamp rice cultivation areas, herbaceous steppes and grass savanna



would suffer most - with up to 60 per cent land losses. There would also be



a dramatic decrease in swamp cultivation, increased saltwater intrusion, a



"drowning" of mangrove forests and extra sedimentation on the river bed.



Environmentalist Geir Tyldum anticipates that Banjul - already two metres



below sea level - could be largely under water by the year 2000. Salt water



intrusion could affect crops and cattle. Supplies of fresh drinking water in



heavily-populated areas could be at risk. The Gambia barely covers 10,000



square kilometres of land and the population in the coastal urban areas is



soaring.



Population expert Mary Fowlis Yamuah reveals that Kombo St Mary, the



division which includes much of the residential, tourist, business and



commerce areas had fewer than 4,000 people in 1973. By 1993 the figure was



more than 228,000. Nearby Western Division has increased its population by



more than 70 per cent in 10 years.



The ground under their feet is in danger of being eaten away. The Palm Grove



Hotel had its bar washed away a few years ago. Radio Syd, one of the



country's two commercial radio stations, and a local Boy Scouts office have



both suffered damage. Beaches along the prime tourist area of Bakau grow



narrower every year. Where there were wide stretches of sand are now craggy



outcroppings. A fisheries project in Bakau now includes a solid concrete



slab wall to stop a neighbouring mission house and clinic from tumbling down



on top of the fishery's new freezing and processing plants. Local women



complain of water flooding the smoking houses where fish is cured for sale.



"Sometimes we are ankle-deep in water and cannot smoke our fish," said one



woman. Further south is the top tourist beach flanking the main hotels and



sweeping spectacularly down to nearby fishing villages. There, too, the sand



is being swallowed.



The predator is not just the ever-hungry Atlantic Ocean. Sand-mining has



been adding to the despoliation of the shoreline. In the past five years it



has increased dramatically, with a rapid rise in the use of concrete to



build houses and a series of big government projects. A beach which once



sloped almost imperceptibly towards the water from the largest hotels and



valuable Bijilo Forest Park, now slopes sharply - with new drops at every



spring tide. The mining was moved from the prime hotel areas down to the



picturesque area between Bijilo and Brufut villages, where dark grey mud has



replaced large tracts of golden sand.



The previous government of Sir Dawda Jawara endlessly promised to "look at"



the situation, and for a while, limited the number of truckloads to 50 per



day. Since the military government of Yahya Jammeh took over last July the



situation has deteriorated, with no apparent attempt to limit the



destruction. Now some 200 truckloads are said to be taken daily, with



drivers thundering through peaceful village and bush areas at the dead of



night in order to avoid paying the council tax on their mining, which



applies only during working hours. Tourists and columnists have often



written to the local papers about how their pleasant beach walks are



hampered by roaring, smoking lorries. Plans are now said to be afoot to move



the sand-mining to Kartong, a gloriously unspoiled area in the most southern



of the country adjacent to the Senegalese border, but some conservationists



have called for it to be kept as an area of natural beauty.



The UN and the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources are studying



the situation, considering alternative building materials and recommending



more tree-planting to hold the land.







----------------------------------------------------------------------------



----



Copyright: News-Scan International Ltd 28/7



----------------------------------------------------------------------------



----



Gemini News Service Home Page



----------------------------------------------------------------------------



----















----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

Return-Path: <

Received: from relay18.mail.aol.com (relay18.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.18]) by

air09.mail.aol.com (v37.8) with SMTP; Mon, 05 Jan 1998 02:55:39 -0500

Received: from mercury.Sun.COM (mercury.Sun.COM [192.9.25.1])

by relay18.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

with SMTP id CAA08132;

Mon, 5 Jan 1998 02:51:42 -0500 (EST)

Received: from Corp.Sun.COM ([129.145.35.29]) by mercury.Sun.COM

(SMI-8.6/mail.byaddr) with SMTP id XAA24282; Sun, 4 Jan 1998 23:42:17 -0800

Received: from saturn.sun.com by Corp.Sun.COM (SMI-8.6/SMI-5.3)

id XAA11738; Sun, 4 Jan 1998 23:42:13 -0800

Received: from qatar.net.qa (qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.11])

by saturn.sun.com (8.8.8/8.8.8) with SMTP id XAA19392

for <

Received: from q-tel.qatar.net by qatar.net.qa (SMI-8.6/Qatar-Internet-

Sendmail It's now Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:36:22 -0300)

id KAA12964; Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:36:22 -0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

Date: Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:39:24 +0300

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

X-Priority: 3

X-MSMail-Priority: Normal

X-Mailer: Microsoft Outlook Express 4.71.1712.3

X-MimeOLE: Produced By Microsoft MimeOLE V4.71.1712.3



>>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 6 Jan 1998 12:05:36 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: RA & Postdoc

Message-ID: <





Folks, some of you might want to get this.



Malanding jaiteh



----- Begin Included Message -----



>From

X-Sender:

Date: Tue, 06 Jan 1998 10:18:52 -0500

To: scsaunde@mtu.edu, bosong@mtu.edu, kdbrosof@mtu.edu,

mrudnick@mtu.edu, msjaiteh@mtu.edu, lbgerdes@mtu.edu

From: Jiquan Chen <

Subject: RA & Postdoc

Cc: gdmroz@mtu.edu, kspregit@mtu.edu, jmglime@mtu.edu,

mrgale@mtu.edu

Mime-Version: 1.0



Dear all: Please pass the following ad around. Jiquan



Graduate Assistantships (MS or PhD) and a post doctoral research associate

are available for 3 years. Successful candidates will participate in the

landscape ecology group studying vegetation, microclimate, and soil changes

in managed forest ecosystems and landscapes. Work includes extensive field

data collection, analysis, and publication. Quantitative skills

(statistics and GIS), enthusiasm for scientific research, and dedication to

the research project are preferred. Please send CV or resume, names of

references, and transcripts to Dr. Jiquan Chen, School of Forestry and Wood

Products, Michigan Technological University, Houghton, MI 49931.

Email:





----- End Included Message -----





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 6 Jan 1998 21:46:19 -0500 (EST)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: Book Drive

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





I remember that not too long ago there was some talk about a book drive.

I'm not sure what the situation is ie is there a group of people

coordinating this????

I guess what I want to know is how will the process of distributing the

books take place???? ie how will you decide who'll receive the books to

be donated??? Considering that most of us have our University books, if

these are donated, will they be going to the University library at home, if

there is one, the Teachers College if the university doesn't have a

library yet, the library in Banjul by Gambia High School cause more

students will have access to them?????? I guess these questions will be

more important if this is a one time deal.Also, are the books being sent,

being sent on the hope that they'll be useful, or are there

specific types of books, at specific school levels being sent????

Any answers?? or are such questions already being worked out????

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 06 Jan 1998 23:19:59 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Re: Shipping a container to Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





Hi! Tombong,

I sent a note through your private e-mail address but I did not hear from

you again. Have you received it? Let me know so that we can take it from

there. Have a nice day.

Bakary P. Gibba.



At 03:57 AM 1/6/98 EST, TSaidy1050 wrote:

> I could assist in locating a place for you to stay. I would, however, need

>more information from you. I would need the answers to following:

>

>1. How long are you staying?

>2. Do you need a furnished or unfurnished house?

>3. Do want a compound of your own or to share the compound with others?

>4. What part of the Greater Banjul Area do you prefer?

>5. How many bedrooms (two, three, or four)?

>6. Does it make a difference if the master bedroom comes bath or not?

>7. Do you need a garage for a car?

>

>These are some questions that need to be answered. Some land lords would

asked

>for a year's rent in advance.

>

>Looking forward to hear from you.

>

>PEACE

>

>TOMBONG SAIDY

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 00:29:45 EST

From: MJagana <

To:

Subject: NEW MEMEBER

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit







Dear List Managers,



Kindly add Pa Sallah to the list Email address



thank you



Jagana



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 09:49:26 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB394@DKDIFS02>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Jabou, I made the same experience when I visited Gambia in November.

Some oceanographers must come to gambia and advice the government. As I

see it they have started to prevent just outside Banjul where you have

the cementary. But at the same time the coast, and the beach where I =

was

staying this time was taken. The beachbar at the Hotel Atlantic was =

near

to disappear one night. Banjul will one day (if not allready) be an

island. The Sea want to break through, and if the government want to

preserve, they need experts. All the sand taken from the beaches go to

all the building-activities, because the tradition is building with

concrete-blocks.(Which I will change with my house in Gambia) The more

houses, the more sand they transport from your beaches. And because of

the big lorries going to Gunjur-Kartong, to bring sand from the beach,

the main road is totally spoiled. The government got a foreign loan, =

(as

I was told on the news in november) to build a new road from

Serekunda/Bijilo to Gunjur along the coastline. What that will come to

mean of exploitation of natural ressources, or rich gambians to buy the

costal area for housing in the long run, or better conditions for the

people living down there, better transport, better service etc., will =

be

interesting to follow. How the government will balance the development

and the preservation of nature and natural ressources at the same =

time,

is interesting for a foreigner as me, who can se the result in Denmark

from just thinking of progressing the infra-structure, and now have to

repair from the investments in the past. It all helps to give a better

NGP !! First take the ressources and build the towns, the roads and all

that, and now "repair" the nature again. Just a comment Asbj=F8rn.

> ----------

> Fra: Gunjur[SMTP:

> Svar til:

> Sendt: 6. januar 1998 16:32

> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Emne: Re: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

>=20

> This is a very devastating report, to say the least. On recent visits

> to

> Gambia, l have noticed that water has come right up to the roadside =

on

> the

> Banjul/Serekunda road.There is a point where it looks like it is just

> a matter

> of time before the water will cut off the connection between Banjul

> and the

> Kombos. I am outraged at the amount of sand mining going on, and

> especially at

> the thought of this operation in the Kartong area. The Gunjur/Kartong

> beach

> areas are some of the most beautiful beaches in the World.=20

> There is hardly anymore beach front in the area running from Bakau

> Garage/fruit and vegetable market to the area just past Kairaba =

avenue

> in

> Fajara. During high tide, the water comes right up to where the sand

> ended and

> the walkway into town begins. Without immediate and urgent attention

> folks,

> our country will be under the sea in the very near future.

> PERHAPS MR. TOMBONG SAIDY CAN UPDATE US AS TO THE GOVERNMENT'S PLAN

> VIS A VIS

> THIS VERY URGENT SITUATION.

>=20

> Jabou.

>=20

>=20

>=20

>=20

> In a message dated 1/5/98 2:55:39 AM, you wrote:

>=20

> <<

>=20

> The material that follows has been provided by Gemini News Service

>=20

> =

----------------------------------------------------------------------

> ------

>=20

> ----

>=20

>=20

>=20

> SANDS OF TIME ARE RUNNING OUT FOR GAMBIAN BEACHES

>=20

> The Gambia is shrinking, one grain of sand at a time. Gemini News

> Service

>=20

> reports how the hungry Atlantic Ocean and a recent building boom have

>=20

> combined to threaten the country's coastline, drinking water and

> important

>=20

> tourist trade.

>=20

> By Rosemary Long, a British freelance journalist who lives in The

> Gambia.

>=20

>=20

>=20

> =

----------------------------------------------------------------------

> ------

>=20

> ----

>=20

> The Gambia, among the tiniest countries in Africa, gets smaller every

> day.

>=20

> Even the bones of its ancestors are literally being swallowed up by

> the sea.

>=20

> A desperate attempt has begun to shore up the vital stretch of

> coastline

>=20

> that runs from one side of The Gambia's only stretch of dual

> carriageway to

>=20

> its island capital of Banjul. The focal point, 500 metres long, is

> centred

>=20

> on the Muslim graveyard which for years has been crumbling into the

> sea -

>=20

> sending the remains of loved ones, in some cases, tumbling into the

> teeming

>=20

> Atlantic waves.

>=20

> Local people, exhorted by the Imams, gathered an impressive D250,000

> towards

>=20

> a reclamation effort for which the total cost will be D2.5 million. =

On

> the

>=20

> launch day prayers were said at the beautiful but blemished site, and

> sea

>=20

> eagles, terns and gulls cried out like the souls of the dead. Massive

>=20

> boulders in steel boxes will be lowered along the graveside =

coastline.

> But

>=20

> that leaves another 30 kilometres of The Gambia's coastline still at

> risk

>=20

> making it - as one observer said - a case of sticking a finger in a

> dyke

>=20

> while floods pour through on either side. A United Nations

> Environmental

>=20

> Programme report considers The Gambia one of the world's 10 most

> vulnerable

>=20

> countries for a rise in sea levels.

>=20

> A scientific analysis of the situation shows that this could mean

> anything

>=20

> from a three per cent loss of land (if sea level rises 50 cm) to a

> loss of

>=20

> seven per cent of land (with a sea level rise of 150 cm) over the =

next

> 15

>=20

> years. Swamp rice cultivation areas, herbaceous steppes and grass

> savanna

>=20

> would suffer most - with up to 60 per cent land losses. There would

> also be

>=20

> a dramatic decrease in swamp cultivation, increased saltwater

> intrusion, a

>=20

> "drowning" of mangrove forests and extra sedimentation on the river

> bed.

>=20

> Environmentalist Geir Tyldum anticipates that Banjul - already two

> metres

>=20

> below sea level - could be largely under water by the year 2000. Salt

> water

>=20

> intrusion could affect crops and cattle. Supplies of fresh drinking

> water in

>=20

> heavily-populated areas could be at risk. The Gambia barely covers

> 10,000

>=20

> square kilometres of land and the population in the coastal urban

> areas is

>=20

> soaring.

>=20

> Population expert Mary Fowlis Yamuah reveals that Kombo St Mary, the

>=20

> division which includes much of the residential, tourist, business =

and

>=20

> commerce areas had fewer than 4,000 people in 1973. By 1993 the =

figure

> was

>=20

> more than 228,000. Nearby Western Division has increased its

> population by

>=20

> more than 70 per cent in 10 years.

>=20

> The ground under their feet is in danger of being eaten away. The =

Palm

> Grove

>=20

> Hotel had its bar washed away a few years ago. Radio Syd, one of the

>=20

> country's two commercial radio stations, and a local Boy Scouts =

office

> have

>=20

> both suffered damage. Beaches along the prime tourist area of Bakau

> grow

>=20

> narrower every year. Where there were wide stretches of sand are now

> craggy

>=20

> outcroppings. A fisheries project in Bakau now includes a solid

> concrete

>=20

> slab wall to stop a neighbouring mission house and clinic from

> tumbling down

>=20

> on top of the fishery's new freezing and processing plants. Local

> women

>=20

> complain of water flooding the smoking houses where fish is cured for

> sale.

>=20

> "Sometimes we are ankle-deep in water and cannot smoke our fish," =

said

> one

>=20

> woman. Further south is the top tourist beach flanking the main =

hotels

> and

>=20

> sweeping spectacularly down to nearby fishing villages. There, too,

> the sand

>=20

> is being swallowed.

>=20

> The predator is not just the ever-hungry Atlantic Ocean. Sand-mining

> has

>=20

> been adding to the despoliation of the shoreline. In the past five

> years it

>=20

> has increased dramatically, with a rapid rise in the use of concrete

> to

>=20

> build houses and a series of big government projects. A beach which

> once

>=20

> sloped almost imperceptibly towards the water from the largest hotels

> and

>=20

> valuable Bijilo Forest Park, now slopes sharply - with new drops at

> every

>=20

> spring tide. The mining was moved from the prime hotel areas down to

> the

>=20

> picturesque area between Bijilo and Brufut villages, where dark grey

> mud has

>=20

> replaced large tracts of golden sand.

>=20

> The previous government of Sir Dawda Jawara endlessly promised to

> "look at"

>=20

> the situation, and for a while, limited the number of truckloads to =

50

> per

>=20

> day. Since the military government of Yahya Jammeh took over last =

July

> the

>=20

> situation has deteriorated, with no apparent attempt to limit the

>=20

> destruction. Now some 200 truckloads are said to be taken daily, with

>=20

> drivers thundering through peaceful village and bush areas at the =

dead

> of

>=20

> night in order to avoid paying the council tax on their mining, which

>=20

> applies only during working hours. Tourists and columnists have often

>=20

> written to the local papers about how their pleasant beach walks are

>=20

> hampered by roaring, smoking lorries. Plans are now said to be afoot

> to move

>=20

> the sand-mining to Kartong, a gloriously unspoiled area in the most

> southern

>=20

> of the country adjacent to the Senegalese border, but some

> conservationists

>=20

> have called for it to be kept as an area of natural beauty.

>=20

> The UN and the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources are

> studying

>=20

> the situation, considering alternative building materials and

> recommending

>=20

> more tree-planting to hold the land.

>=20

>=20

>=20

> =

----------------------------------------------------------------------

> ------

>=20

> ----

>=20

> Copyright: News-Scan International Ltd 28/7

>=20

> =

----------------------------------------------------------------------

> ------

>=20

> ----

>=20

> Gemini News Service Home Page

>=20

> =

----------------------------------------------------------------------

> ------

>=20

> ----

>=20

>=20

>=20

>=20

>=20

>=20

>=20

> ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

> Return-Path: <

> Received: from relay18.mail.aol.com (relay18.mail.aol.com

> [172.31.109.18]) by

> air09.mail.aol.com (v37.8) with SMTP; Mon, 05 Jan 1998 02:55:39 -0500

> Received: from mercury.Sun.COM (mercury.Sun.COM [192.9.25.1])

> by relay18.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

> with SMTP id CAA08132;

> Mon, 5 Jan 1998 02:51:42 -0500 (EST)

> Received: from Corp.Sun.COM ([129.145.35.29]) by mercury.Sun.COM

> (SMI-8.6/mail.byaddr) with SMTP id XAA24282; Sun, 4 Jan 1998 23:42:17

> -0800

> Received: from saturn.sun.com by Corp.Sun.COM (SMI-8.6/SMI-5.3)

> id XAA11738; Sun, 4 Jan 1998 23:42:13 -0800

> Received: from qatar.net.qa (qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.11])

> by saturn.sun.com (8.8.8/8.8.8) with SMTP id XAA19392

> for <

> (PST)

> Received: from q-tel.qatar.net by qatar.net.qa

> (SMI-8.6/Qatar-Internet-

> Sendmail It's now Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:36:22 -0300)

> id KAA12964; Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:36:22 -0300

> From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

> To: <

> Subject: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

> Date: Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:39:24 +0300

> Message-ID: <

> MIME-Version: 1.0

> Content-Type: text/plain;

> charset=3D"iso-8859-1"

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

> X-Priority: 3

> X-MSMail-Priority: Normal

> X-Mailer: Microsoft Outlook Express 4.71.1712.3

> X-MimeOLE: Produced By Microsoft MimeOLE V4.71.1712.3

>=20

> >>

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 07 Jan 1998 12:01:50 +0100

From: Tor Blaha <

To: gambia <

Subject: help

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I try to get the new tfl. and fax nr. for The Gambia Expedition Tours,

but nowbody have it. Some her to help me for that.

Yours Tor Blaha





http://home.sol.no/~blaha/





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 07 Jan 1998 03:21:49 PST

From: "Jattanjie solfa" <

To:

Subject: unsubscribe

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Hi!



Unsubscribe.







______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 07 Jan 1998 10:14:05 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Asbjřrn Nordam wrote:

>

> Jabou, I made the same experience when I visited Gambia in November.

> Some oceanographers must come to gambia and advice the government. As I

> see it they have started to prevent just outside Banjul where you have

> the cementary. But at the same time the coast, and the beach where I was

> staying this time was taken. The beachbar at the Hotel Atlantic was near

> to disappear one night. Banjul will one day (if not allready) be an

> island. The Sea want to break through, and if the government want to

> preserve, they need experts. All the sand taken from the beaches go to

> all the building-activities, because the tradition is building with

> concrete-blocks.(Which I will change with my house in Gambia) The more

> houses, the more sand they transport from your beaches. And because of

> the big lorries going to Gunjur-Kartong, to bring sand from the beach,

> the main road is totally spoiled. The government got a foreign loan, (as

> I was told on the news in november) to build a new road from

> Serekunda/Bijilo to Gunjur along the coastline. What that will come to

> mean of exploitation of natural ressources, or rich gambians to buy the

> costal area for housing in the long run, or better conditions for the

> people living down there, better transport, better service etc., will be

> interesting to follow. How the government will balance the development

> and the preservation of nature and natural ressources at the same time,

> is interesting for a foreigner as me, who can se the result in Denmark

> from just thinking of progressing the infra-structure, and now have to

> repair from the investments in the past. It all helps to give a better

> NGP !! First take the ressources and build the towns, the roads and all

> that, and now "repair" the nature again. Just a comment Asbjřrn.

> > ----------

> > Fra: Gunjur[SMTP:

> > Svar til:

> > Sendt: 6. januar 1998 16:32

> > Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > Emne: Re: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

> >

> > This is a very devastating report, to say the least. On recent visits

> > to

> > Gambia, l have noticed that water has come right up to the roadside on

> > the

> > Banjul/Serekunda road.There is a point where it looks like it is just

> > a matter

> > of time before the water will cut off the connection between Banjul

> > and the

> > Kombos. I am outraged at the amount of sand mining going on, and

> > especially at

> > the thought of this operation in the Kartong area. The Gunjur/Kartong

> > beach

> > areas are some of the most beautiful beaches in the World.

> > There is hardly anymore beach front in the area running from Bakau

> > Garage/fruit and vegetable market to the area just past Kairaba avenue

> > in

> > Fajara. During high tide, the water comes right up to where the sand

> > ended and

> > the walkway into town begins. Without immediate and urgent attention

> > folks,

> > our country will be under the sea in the very near future.

> > PERHAPS MR. TOMBONG SAIDY CAN UPDATE US AS TO THE GOVERNMENT'S PLAN

> > VIS A VIS

> > THIS VERY URGENT SITUATION.

> >

> > Jabou.

> >

> >

> >

> >

> > In a message dated 1/5/98 2:55:39 AM, you wrote:

> >

> > <<

> >

> > The material that follows has been provided by Gemini News Service

> >

> > ----------------------------------------------------------------------

> > ------

> >

> > ----

> >

> >

> >

> > SANDS OF TIME ARE RUNNING OUT FOR GAMBIAN BEACHES

> >

> > The Gambia is shrinking, one grain of sand at a time. Gemini News

> > Service

> >

> > reports how the hungry Atlantic Ocean and a recent building boom have

> >

> > combined to threaten the country's coastline, drinking water and

> > important

> >

> > tourist trade.

> >

> > By Rosemary Long, a British freelance journalist who lives in The

> > Gambia.

> >

> >

> >

> > ----------------------------------------------------------------------

> > ------

> >

> > ----

> >

> > The Gambia, among the tiniest countries in Africa, gets smaller every

> > day.

> >

> > Even the bones of its ancestors are literally being swallowed up by

> > the sea.

> >

> > A desperate attempt has begun to shore up the vital stretch of

> > coastline

> >

> > that runs from one side of The Gambia's only stretch of dual

> > carriageway to

> >

> > its island capital of Banjul. The focal point, 500 metres long, is

> > centred

> >

> > on the Muslim graveyard which for years has been crumbling into the

> > sea -

> >

> > sending the remains of loved ones, in some cases, tumbling into the

> > teeming

> >

> > Atlantic waves.

> >

> > Local people, exhorted by the Imams, gathered an impressive D250,000

> > towards

> >

> > a reclamation effort for which the total cost will be D2.5 million. On

> > the

> >

> > launch day prayers were said at the beautiful but blemished site, and

> > sea

> >

> > eagles, terns and gulls cried out like the souls of the dead. Massive

> >

> > boulders in steel boxes will be lowered along the graveside coastline.

> > But

> >

> > that leaves another 30 kilometres of The Gambia's coastline still at

> > risk

> >

> > making it - as one observer said - a case of sticking a finger in a

> > dyke

> >

> > while floods pour through on either side. A United Nations

> > Environmental

> >

> > Programme report considers The Gambia one of the world's 10 most

> > vulnerable

> >

> > countries for a rise in sea levels.

> >

> > A scientific analysis of the situation shows that this could mean

> > anything

> >

> > from a three per cent loss of land (if sea level rises 50 cm) to a

> > loss of

> >

> > seven per cent of land (with a sea level rise of 150 cm) over the next

> > 15

> >

> > years. Swamp rice cultivation areas, herbaceous steppes and grass

> > savanna

> >

> > would suffer most - with up to 60 per cent land losses. There would

> > also be

> >

> > a dramatic decrease in swamp cultivation, increased saltwater

> > intrusion, a

> >

> > "drowning" of mangrove forests and extra sedimentation on the river

> > bed.

> >

> > Environmentalist Geir Tyldum anticipates that Banjul - already two

> > metres

> >

> > below sea level - could be largely under water by the year 2000. Salt

> > water

> >

> > intrusion could affect crops and cattle. Supplies of fresh drinking

> > water in

> >

> > heavily-populated areas could be at risk. The Gambia barely covers

> > 10,000

> >

> > square kilometres of land and the population in the coastal urban

> > areas is

> >

> > soaring.

> >

> > Population expert Mary Fowlis Yamuah reveals that Kombo St Mary, the

> >

> > division which includes much of the residential, tourist, business and

> >

> > commerce areas had fewer than 4,000 people in 1973. By 1993 the figure

> > was

> >

> > more than 228,000. Nearby Western Division has increased its

> > population by

> >

> > more than 70 per cent in 10 years.

> >

> > The ground under their feet is in danger of being eaten away. The Palm

> > Grove

> >

> > Hotel had its bar washed away a few years ago. Radio Syd, one of the

> >

> > country's two commercial radio stations, and a local Boy Scouts office

> > have

> >

> > both suffered damage. Beaches along the prime tourist area of Bakau

> > grow

> >

> > narrower every year. Where there were wide stretches of sand are now

> > craggy

> >

> > outcroppings. A fisheries project in Bakau now includes a solid

> > concrete

> >

> > slab wall to stop a neighbouring mission house and clinic from

> > tumbling down

> >

> > on top of the fishery's new freezing and processing plants. Local

> > women

> >

> > complain of water flooding the smoking houses where fish is cured for

> > sale.

> >

> > "Sometimes we are ankle-deep in water and cannot smoke our fish," said

> > one

> >

> > woman. Further south is the top tourist beach flanking the main hotels

> > and

> >

> > sweeping spectacularly down to nearby fishing villages. There, too,

> > the sand

> >

> > is being swallowed.

> >

> > The predator is not just the ever-hungry Atlantic Ocean. Sand-mining

> > has

> >

> > been adding to the despoliation of the shoreline. In the past five

> > years it

> >

> > has increased dramatically, with a rapid rise in the use of concrete

> > to

> >

> > build houses and a series of big government projects. A beach which

> > once

> >

> > sloped almost imperceptibly towards the water from the largest hotels

> > and

> >

> > valuable Bijilo Forest Park, now slopes sharply - with new drops at

> > every

> >

> > spring tide. The mining was moved from the prime hotel areas down to

> > the

> >

> > picturesque area between Bijilo and Brufut villages, where dark grey

> > mud has

> >

> > replaced large tracts of golden sand.

> >

> > The previous government of Sir Dawda Jawara endlessly promised to

> > "look at"

> >

> > the situation, and for a while, limited the number of truckloads to 50

> > per

> >

> > day. Since the military government of Yahya Jammeh took over last July

> > the

> >

> > situation has deteriorated, with no apparent attempt to limit the

> >

> > destruction. Now some 200 truckloads are said to be taken daily, with

> >

> > drivers thundering through peaceful village and bush areas at the dead

> > of

> >

> > night in order to avoid paying the council tax on their mining, which

> >

> > applies only during working hours. Tourists and columnists have often

> >

> > written to the local papers about how their pleasant beach walks are

> >

> > hampered by roaring, smoking lorries. Plans are now said to be afoot

> > to move

> >

> > the sand-mining to Kartong, a gloriously unspoiled area in the most

> > southern

> >

> > of the country adjacent to the Senegalese border, but some

> > conservationists

> >

> > have called for it to be kept as an area of natural beauty.

> >

> > The UN and the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources are

> > studying

> >

> > the situation, considering alternative building materials and

> > recommending

> >

> > more tree-planting to hold the land.

> >

> >

> >

> > ----------------------------------------------------------------------

> > ------

> >

> > ----

> >

> > Copyright: News-Scan International Ltd 28/7

> >

> > ----------------------------------------------------------------------

> > ------

> >

> > ----

> >

> > Gemini News Service Home Page

> >

> > ----------------------------------------------------------------------

> > ------

> >

> > ----

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> > ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

> > Return-Path: <

> > Received: from relay18.mail.aol.com (relay18.mail.aol.com

> > [172.31.109.18]) by

> > air09.mail.aol.com (v37.8) with SMTP; Mon, 05 Jan 1998 02:55:39 -0500

> > Received: from mercury.Sun.COM (mercury.Sun.COM [192.9.25.1])

> > by relay18.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

> > with SMTP id CAA08132;

> > Mon, 5 Jan 1998 02:51:42 -0500 (EST)

> > Received: from Corp.Sun.COM ([129.145.35.29]) by mercury.Sun.COM

> > (SMI-8.6/mail.byaddr) with SMTP id XAA24282; Sun, 4 Jan 1998 23:42:17

> > -0800

> > Received: from saturn.sun.com by Corp.Sun.COM (SMI-8.6/SMI-5.3)

> > id XAA11738; Sun, 4 Jan 1998 23:42:13 -0800

> > Received: from qatar.net.qa (qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.11])

> > by saturn.sun.com (8.8.8/8.8.8) with SMTP id XAA19392

> > for <

> > (PST)

> > Received: from q-tel.qatar.net by qatar.net.qa

> > (SMI-8.6/Qatar-Internet-

> > Sendmail It's now Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:36:22 -0300)

> > id KAA12964; Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:36:22 -0300

> > From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

> > To: <

> > Subject: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

> > Date: Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:39:24 +0300

> > Message-ID: <

> > MIME-Version: 1.0

> > Content-Type: text/plain;

> > charset="iso-8859-1"

> > Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

> > X-Priority: 3

> > X-MSMail-Priority: Normal

> > X-Mailer: Microsoft Outlook Express 4.71.1712.3

> > X-MimeOLE: Produced By Microsoft MimeOLE V4.71.1712.3

> >

> > >>

> >

Asborn and Jabou ,

you are so right . This matter is urgent. My uncle who died in 1962 was

buried in the old muslim cemetry before you get to the prisons near Palm

Grove hotel. His grave has completely dissapeared. I understand the

beach is right next to the road now.

Regarding building new houses , I wonder if mud from the river bed would

suffice instead of beach sand when making concrete or cement blocks.

Maybe with trial and errors we may come up with an alternative like the

chinese firebricks factory in Kanifing for all new developments.

If ther are any technical experts out there that can sustain this idea

please comment

Habib Diab Ghanim



MZ



------------------------------



Date: 07 Jan 1998 16:46:01 +0100

From: Ba-Musa Ceesay <

To:

Cc: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: help

Message-ID: <post.ut34b3a16e*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: post.ut34b3a16e

Content-Return: Prohibited



The Gambia Expedition Tours

P.M.B. 378

Serekunda



Tel: (220) 464 008 or 461 628

Fax: (220) 460 023 or 393 999



Regards



Ba.



I try to get the new tfl. and fax nr. for The Gambia Expedition Tours,

but nowbody have it. Some her to help me for that.

Yours Tor Blaha





http://home.sol.no/~blaha/





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 12:38:43 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

Message-ID: <





> From

> Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 09:49:26 +0100

> From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

> MIME-Version: 1.0

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

> X-To: "'

> X-Priority: 3

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Jabou, I made the same experience when I visited Gambia in November.

> Some oceanographers must come to gambia and advice the government. As I

> see it they have started to prevent just outside Banjul where you have

> the cementary. But at the same time the coast, and the beach where I was

> staying this time was taken. The beachbar at the Hotel Atlantic was near

> to disappear one night. Banjul will one day (if not allready) be an

> island. The Sea want to break through, and if the government want to

> preserve, they need experts. All the sand taken from the beaches go to

> all the building-activities, because the tradition is building with

> concrete-blocks.(Which I will change with my house in Gambia) The more

> houses, the more sand they transport from your beaches. And because of

> the big lorries going to Gunjur-Kartong, to bring sand from the beach,

> the main road is totally spoiled. The government got a foreign loan, (as

> I was told on the news in november) to build a new road from

> Serekunda/Bijilo to Gunjur along the coastline. What that will come to

> mean of exploitation of natural ressources, or rich gambians to buy the

> costal area for housing in the long run, or better conditions for the

> people living down there, better transport, better service etc., will be

> interesting to follow. How the government will balance the development

> and the preservation of nature and natural ressources at the same time,

> is interesting for a foreigner as me, who can se the result in Denmark

> from just thinking of progressing the infra-structure, and now have to

> repair from the investments in the past. It all helps to give a better

> NGP !! First take the ressources and build the towns, the roads and all

> that, and now "repair" the nature again. Just a comment Asbjřrn.





I thank Jabou and Asbjorn for bringing up the Gambia beach problem. Let me start by saying that I am no expert in this subject. I happen to be a concern somebody having the feeling that somthing is not right.



Jabou some legend say that Banjul will be consumed by the sea. I am no believer in legend but I think the threat to Banjul and the surrounding is no doubt real and I believe it is well understood by the government. What is not clear is whether the real cause of it is undertood. Theories say that sand mining is the major cause followed by construction particularly on the south Bank of the estuary. However several attempts have been made to mitigate the problem including banning sand mining between Banjul and Bijilo perhaps even beyond. What is interesting is that the problem seems to be increasing. The only things that really seem to work (only for a short while though) is the artificial Barriers on the beach. I will call expert to correct me on this. If that seems to be the case then we might want to look beyond sand mining on the south Bank. I think that big picture approach may give us better understanding. A complete study of ocean and river currents on both sides of the !

!

!

!

river.



I say that one reason. For quite sometime now (perhaps 20 yrs) there is a growing sand bank near Barra around the ferry terminal and former GPMB depot. The problem was so serious that the Ferry terminal had to be regularly dredged. That problem could have come from the construction of those stuctures. If so then one may ask, where would all that sand be if the structures were never built? Perhap we could hydrologists and physicists in the Bantaba who are familar with the area to put in their thoughts.



Asbjorn, one can understand your feelings about the potential impacts of the new road. Let me say that there is no land between Tanjeh and Banjul that one can call "really public" except for a few patches. Also unless things changed since 1994, much of the lands in the area along the proposed road had been purchased by affluent Gambians aware of the plans since early 1990s. The road had been part of the tourist development plan and almost all the beach (except a few strips) had been desinated Tourist Develepment Area. Talking of Natural Resources, it is sad to say,there is very little of that.



Malanding jaiteh





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 13:43:04 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Gambia Education Support Organization - plan for approval

Message-ID: <



I am glad to announce that the Gambia Education Support Organization plan is ready for general membership approval. I thought I should make a few comments.



The document is in two parts to help those limited on space. If the portions are still long for you please let me know.



The document is in ascii text format. please let me know if you cannot read it. For those who wish to receive the document in other formats please let me know.



Approvals can be in the form of YEA or NEA (Yes or No) to indicate whether you approve it or not. Please no abstention! This statement can be sent to any member of the drafting committee



they are:

bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca

msjaiteh@mtu.edu

or just press the reply button. I do understand that may cause chaos for those with limited space in cyberspace!! We apologies for any inconvenience that may be caused.



let me conclude by thanking all those who sent in their comments. the drafting team really appreciate them. One outstanding contributor is Michael Gomez. Thank you Michael for your time and efforts. Well appreciated.



malanding jaiteh





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 13:43:15 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Gambia Education Support organization - Document for approval

Message-ID: <



My dear colleagues. It is indeed an honor to present on behalf of the drafting team the final draft og hte ambia Education Support Organization plan for general membership approval. For our newest members of the Bantabaa, some months ago it was proposed that members of Gambia-l come together and think of ways to help our education in the gambia. After some brainstorming an educatio committee was formed to come up with a working document. Earlier in the process, a questionnaire survey was conducted to help guide the committee. Notable in the reseponses of many who answered the questionnaire was the wish to establish an automnomous organization that could helpm individuals and institutions in need at all levels and geographic location in the Gambia. based on those principles a drafting team fomulated a document. This went through several stages of review until acceptable by hte majority was present to the general membership of Gambia-l for a final review before an approval voteo!

!

!

!

n it. The purpose of going through these many stages is is to ensure as amny views and included as possible. There is no doubt that a few ideas are still remain to heard or included. Nevertheless it is my personal opinion that we will have time to review those in later dater date.



Members of the drafting team and education committee in general believe that it is time to submit the document now to proceed with the task of establishing a proper organization. Once an Organization is established it should not be a problem to include other ideas.





I will take this opportunity to say that some months ago it was indicated to the education committee that some five students in the Gambia are in need of help. To use that for a start, an account was set up by one member Andrea Klumpp to facilitate receipt of funds from able parties in the committee. Andrea left for the gambia and it was decided that she could go ahead and disburse money to the recepients. I believe that she will be willing to share with the entire group on whatever came out of that.



As a guide, we might want to complete a few things as soon as possible.



1. approve the document

2. register members

3. identify an nomiations and elections committee

4. elect Executive committee

5. Register organization (tax exemption purposes)

6. the ball is rolling (its the committees business not mine to say where to!)





Malanding Jaiteh



Part 1 of 2 part document



Gambia Education Support Organization





I. Mission



The mission of the Gambia Education Support Organization is to provide

assistance to Gambians and Gambian institutions in education in the Gambia.

A vital part of the Organization's mission will be to become a medium through

which intellectual, logistic and material resources of Gambians and friends

of the Gambia can be utilized to improve education in the Gambia.



To this end, the Organization will:



Provide intellectual, material, logistic and other support to individuals and

institutions in need at all levels of education in the Gambia.



Facilitate access to information and resources on education and research in the

Gambia.



Improve coordination and communication among members to support education in

the Gambia.



Develop and maintain a responsive and financially stable organization.



II. Organization structure:



General Membership



Membership to the Organization is open to all (Gambians and non-Gambians). There

shall be two categories of membership, voting and Honorary members. Voting

members will be required to pay annual membership fees as determined by the

Organization. All voting members will have the right to vote and run for office.

Members who fail to fulfill their obligations will cease to have the above rights.

All other contributors who do not fall under this category shall become Honarary

members.



Executive Committee



The Organization will conduct its overall activity through the Executive Committee.

The Executive Committee will oversee the planning and implementation of the

Organization's activities. The Committee will be voted in every two years. It shall

consist of the Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, ex-Executive

Director, three Zone Coordinators (Gamabia, Europe and North America), and a

Treasurer.



Zones/Regions



Geographically the Organization will be divided to three zones: Europe, North America

and Gambia. Members in other regions can chose their zone of affiliation at their

convenience. Zone Coordinators will oversee the Organization's activities in their

zones and will act and speak on behalf of their zones.



III The Constitution



Article I The Name of the Organization.



The name of the organization (hereinafter referred to as the Organization) shall be

the GAMBIA EDUCATION SUPPORT ORGANIZATION, GESO.



Article II Location and Address



The Principal office of the organization shall be at the address of the current GESO

Exective Director.



Article III Membership



Section 1. Membership of the Organization is open to all (Gambians and

non-Gambians). There shall be two categories of membership, voting and honorary

members. Voting members shall be required to pay annual membership fees to be

determined by the the Executive Committee in consultation with the Financial and

Fund Raising Committee. All voting members will have the right to vote and

run for office. Contributors who do not wish to be active members in the Organization

shall become honorary members.



Section 2. The membership year is the calendar year ending December 31.



Article IV Membership fees



The following membership fee will be charged accordingly.



US $10 per month for non-student members residing in North America, Europe,

Australia New Zealand and Japan.



US $2.5 adult members elsewhere including Gambia.



US $5 Students in North America, Europe, Australia and Japan.



US $1.00 for students elsewhere.



Article V The Executive Committee



Section 1. The Executive Committee, subject always to the provisions of this

Constitution, shall have general supervision and control of the management and

administration of the affairs of GESO and may exercise all or any of the power of

GESO including, without limitation , power to make donations of, and accept

donations to, the funds of GESO and to invest and reinvest its funds in any

property, real or personal, to such extent deem advisable PROVIDED,

however, no such donation shall be made to any member and no such

investment shall be made in the securities of, and no loan made to, any member.



Section 2. Special meetings of the Executive Committee may be called by the

Executive Director or by any four (4) or more of the officers.



Section 3. A quorum for the transaction of business at any meeting of the Executive

Committee shall constitute a simple majority of officers.



Section 4. Every officer shall be entitled to vote at any meeting on all matters.



Section 5. The Executive Director shall give notice of every meeting of the

Executive Committee to each officer at least one (1) week before the meeting.

Notice of the Executive Committee meetings must specify the purpose.



Article VI Officers



Section 1. The officers of GESO shall be a Executive Director, Deputy Executive

Director, a Treasurer, and three Zone Coordinators, one from each Zone. An Executive

Committee shall consist of all the officers, who shall have the power of a Board of

Directors and other such members that the Executive Committee shall appoint to serve

from time to time at the discretion of the Committee.



Section 2. The Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director and Treasure shall

be elected by the members as specified in Article IX. Zone Coordinators shall be

chosen by their Zones to represent them on Executive Committee.



Section 3. The Executive Committee may designate one or more individuals as

temporary officers, to continue as such during such term as shall be specified by the

Executive Committee. Such temporary officers need not be members of the Executive

Committee.



Section 4. Any temporary officer appointed by the Executive Committee may be

removed from office by the Executive Committee when his or her duties as prescribed

by Executive Committee, has been executed out as determined by the Executive

Committee.



Section 5. Any officer may resign by filing with the Recording Secretary or filed

with the Executive Committee a written resignation, which shall take effect on being

filed or at such other time as may be prescribed therein. Any vacancy at any time

existing in the Executive Committee or in any other office or in any committee may be

filled by the Executive Committee at any meeting and the person chosen to fill the

vacancy shall hold office for no more than 120 days or until an elected member is

chosen. Any officer may be removed from office with just cause by the Executive

Committee following notice, which states her/his removal, is proposed.



Article VII Powers and Duties of officers



Section 1. The Executive Director shall be the chief executive officer of GESO,

shall preside at all meetings of GESO and of the Executive Committee, and shall have

the general and active management of the affairs of the Executive Committee, subject

to the approval and direction of the Executive Committee.



Section 2. In the absence of the Executive Director, or in case of her/his death,

resignation, incapacity or refusal to act, the duties pertaining to the office shall,

until the election of new Executive Director, be performed by the Deputy Executive

Director, or in the event of the absence, death, resignation, incapacity, or refusal

to act by the Deputy Executive Director, the Executive Committee shall designate one

member to act.



Section 3. The Treasurer shall be in charge of all moneys of GESO, shall collect

all moneys due to GESO, shall have the power to accept donations to GESO and

(subject to the control of the Executive Committee) shall deposit the funds of GESO in

its bank account, and may invest the funds of GESO subject to the prior approval

of the Executive Committee. She/he shall keep such books as may be necessary for

the duties of her/his office, which at all times shall be open to the Executive

Committee. She/he shall report in detail annually, and as often as required by the

Executive Committee, all moneys collected, expended or invested, all outstanding

obligation of GESO, and such other matters as may be deemed proper in connection with

her/his office, and shall perform such other duties as the Executive Director or

the Executive Committee may require. She/he shall keep updated records of the

membership and updated records of the mailing lists with the help of the

Recording and Corresponding Secretary.



Section 4. The Deputy Executive Director and three (3) Zone Coordinators of the

Executive Committee shall be responsible for convening standing and ad hoc

Committees, and responsible for conference programs, minutes from Executive

Committee and Annual meetings, and other GESO documents. All four (4) shall

perform such other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Committee may

require.



Section 5. The Executive shall nominate the appointment of a Recording and

Correspondence Secretary for approval by the General membersip within sixty (60)

days from the day of nomination. The Recording and Correspondenece Secretary can

not vote in the Executive Committee.



Section 6. The primary responsibility of the Recording and Corresponding Secretary

shall be to act as liaison between GESO and outside organizations; the secretary

shall insure that notification of GESO meetings be posted. The Recording and

Corresponding Secretary shall also assist the Treasurer in updating mailing lists.

She/he shall conduct all correspondence of GESO and assist the Executive Director

in maintaining contact with the standing committees. She/he shall perform such

other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Committee of GESO may

require.



Section 7. Zone Coordinators. Geographically, the Organization will be divided to

three zones, Europe, North America and Gambia. Members in other regions can

chose their zone of affiliation at their convenience. Each Zone Coordinator will

oversee Organizational activities in their zones and will act and speak on behalf

of their zones.



Article VIII Committees



The Executive Committee and the Executive Director may from time to time appoint

such committees, consisting of such persons, for such purposes and with such

powers as the Executive Committee or the Executive Director shall determine. The

members of any such committees shall serve at the discretion of the Executive

Committee. A member of the Executive Committee shall serve on, but need not chair,

each committee, and shall act as liaison between the committee and the Executive

Committee.



Ad hoc Committees (Working Committees) The Working Committee members will

be appointed by the Executive Committee on need bases. The Working Committees

will be technical working groups to prepare activity plans, or implement activities.

The Working Committee will be dissolved at the end of their assignment or at the

discretion of the Executive Committee.



Financial/Fundraising Committee: The Organizations will raise the necessary

finances through membership fees, individual contributions and fundraisers. The

Committee will be the Organization's official fundraiser. The committee shall

coordinate all fundraising activities and will consist of four members. The Committee

will be responsible to consult with Executive Committee to determine annual

membership dues. If this Organization is dissolved all its net funds will be donated

to an institution or institutions of its choice.



Audit Unit

This unit will help ensure that the organization's funds are used as specified.

The unit will comprise of a Chairperson and two committee members. Members of the

committee will be appointed by the Executive Committee as needed. The unit will

prepare its own operational document to be approved by the General membership.





Article IX Elections and Nominations



Section 1 A four (4) member Elections and Nomination committee shall be chosen

by the general membership to oversee and supervise nominations and elections of

officials. The Elections and Nominations Committee shall elect one (1) of its

members to serve as head of the Committee. Members of this committee can not run

for any other office during their tenure as election officials. The committee

shall have final say on election results.



Section 2. The Nomination and Election Committee shall request suggestions from

the members for nominations for the GESO'S officers at least two (2) months before

elections. The Committee shall devise and mail to the voting members a proposed

slate of nominees at least thirty (30) days prior to the annual meeting.

Biographical sketches, together with optional statement of intent consisting

of no more than one hundred words, shall accompany all nominations. All nominations

shall also submit a statement to the Committee on Nominations of their willingness to

serve.



Section 3. All elections shall be held by ballot and candidates receiving the

largest vote cast shall be considered elected. In the case of ties, there shall be

another vote between the two top contenders.



Section 4. A Executive Director shall be elected every two (2) years and shall

serve in the two succeeding years as Executive Director. The term of the Executive

Director shall be two years.



Section 5. The Deputy Executive Director, Treasurer and Zonal Coordinators shall

be elected every other year to a two-year term.



Section 6. The term of the office shall begin on the first Moday after the first

day of January end on the third Monday of December. Each officer shall serve a

maximum of two terms in the office.





Article X Checks, Notes, Drafts and Other Instruments



The treasurer must draw up checks, Notes, Drafts, and other Instruments for the

payment of money drawn or endorsed in the name of GESO but he or she should

not sign it. The signatories are the Executive Director and two (2) other Executive

Committee members besides the Treasurer. Neither the Executive Director nor other

members shall sign any such instrument as foresaid unless authorized by the

Executive Committee to do so.





Article XI Fiscal Year



The Fiscal year of GESO shall be the year ending with the thirty-first (31) day of

December of each year.



Article XII Amendments



Section 1. All proposed amemndments to the Constitution, together with comments

and recommendations of the officers of GESO shall be submitted to all voting

members for ballot by postal or electronic mail.



Section 2. A two third majority of the members returning their ballots within thirty

(30) days of the date of mailing of the proposed amendment(s) shall amend the

Constitution



Article XIII Agreement of GESO



The provisions of the Agreement of GESO as they from time to time exist are a part

of this Constitution. We, whose names are hereto sunscribed, do, by this agreement,

associate ourselves with the intention of forming an organization under the General

Laws of ...



Address:















------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 13:49:25 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Gambia Education Support organization

Message-ID: <



Part 2 of a 2 part document



Activity Plan.



Focus 1: Program for Institutions in Education .



The long-term goal of this focus is to help upgrade library and

laboratory facilities(including computer) facilities in selected

schools and intitutions. The activities will be implemented

concurrently. With some initiatives already being discussed every

effort will be made to make those the priority. These are the

Gambia College Library and Coputer facilities initiative and the

Give-a-book drive.



Activity 1.1 Gambia College library support



Several members have reported the poor state of the Gambia

College library. The Primary objective of ths activity is to

provide the College Library with basic textbooks Reference

material. To achieve this objective the following are suggested:



that each member to contribute one book and $10 for shipping and

handling each year.



that each Zone will be resposible for collection and shipping to

the Gambia.



that the organization approach agencies and other bodies for

assistance in transportation of these books.





Activity 1.2 Computer facility upgrade

The objective of this activity is to donate 10 computers to

Gambia College, the National Library system and secondary schools

in the Country over a 5 year period.



This will include:

5 Pentium based Multi-media Pcs @ $1500 = $7500

5 x86 PCs (preferably used) @ $750 = $3750

5 Bubble jet printers @ $500 = $2500



Activity 1.3 School classroom support



The aim of this activity is to provide classroom materials and

textbooks to selected Primary and Junior Secondary schools each.



Primary and middle School

5000 Pencils

5000 erasers

2000 sharperners

2000 rulers

2000 color pencils

2000 crayons

500 textbooks

50 teachers guides





Focus 2: Program for Individual Development



The goal of this is to support students in need. To achieve this,

the organization will provide financial assistance through short

grants and scholarships, stationery and book award to students in

financial difficulties. The organization will set up a Students

Advisory and Mentorship Program to advice students.



Activity 2.1 Adopt a student/pupil



This is one of the first activity the organization will

undertake. The Organization will sponsor 10 students, 5 at

Primary and 5 at Secondary Schooleach years. These sponsorship

could range from one time payment of bills to payment of tuition

and books. Recipients will have to demonstrate they are in

considerable financial hardship. The Gambia Zonal Co-ordinator

will in consultation with the rest of the Executive Committee

oversee selection of recipients and disbursement of funds.



Cost of funding 5 Secondary School students at $150 per student

per year amounts to $750. Cost of funding Primary school students

is estimated at $50 per student per year. This amounts to $250

per year.



Cost of 1 year sponsorship.



5 Student @ $150 - $750

5 Pupils @ $50 = $250



Starting 1999, competitions will be supported in essay writing,

science and art projects and award granted. Awards in these

competitions will be in the form of one-time awards.



Activity 2.1 Mentorship and Guidance activity



It is the belief that members of this Organization are notable

role models to many Gambian students. The purpose of this

activity is to take advantage of this relationship. The objective

is to established contact between students particularly Senior

Secondary school students and those established in their intended

careers. The activity will also focus on aadvising students on

matters such as careers, courses and study abroad. A Working

Committe to compile guidelines on careers, scholarships and study

abroad.



Focus 3: Education Information Pragram



A comprehensive information on education in the Gambia is vital

for planning and development of the system. The goal of this

focus is to facilitate access to basic information on eduction

sich as school enrolment, student-teacher ratio, as well as

laboratory and classroom facilities. It is hoped that easy access

to such data would assist planners aid organizations in

determining eligibility.



Activity 3.1 Develop and maintain an Internet Education

Resource Center for the Gambia



The primary objective of this activity is to develop a HomePage

to publish basic information database on education in the Gambia.

The directory contain information on school enrollment; number of

teachers and qualification; The database will contain information

on all schools from Primaty to Higher Edcuation Institutions.



Primary Scools

Year

No. of Classrooms

No. of students

No. of Teachers (uncertified and certified)

student-textbook ratio



Secondary Schools

Year

No. of classrooms

no. of students

no. of teachers(qualification)

student-textbook ratio



Higher Institutions

No. of classrooms

no. of students

No. of teachers(qualification)

Programs offered



A database of Gambians professonals abroad



The purpose of this is to develop and maintain a database on

Gambian professionals around the world. It is hoped that the

Organization will convince employers in the Gambia will in the

future find the Organization a resource pool. To that effect

maintaining such a database will facilitate access to the many

qualified Gambians. It is important to note that entries in this

database will be purely voluntary and will include names,

profession(or intended profession), and contact address.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 20:39:36 -0500 (EST)

From: "Roberta S. Schaefer" <

To:

Subject: Unscribe

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



UNSCRIBE GAMBIA-L Digest 102Topics covered in this issue include:1) Casamance rebels warn of Guinea-Bissau border buildupby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)2) New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)3) Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*by Abdou O Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 4) New Addressby amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no 5) Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*by " janko.fofana@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 6) Re: forwarded posting from Dr. Nyangby Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu 7) Re: Forwarded posting from Dr Sulayman Nyangby Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu 8) Fwd: Shipping a container to Gambiaby Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu 9) Please subscribeby Mbk007 < Mbk007@aol.com 10) Re: Shipping a container to Gambiaby TSaidy1050 < TSaidy1050@aol.com 11) Re: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!by Gunjur < Gunjur@aol.com 12) RA & Postdocby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 13) Book Driveby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 14) Re: Shipping a container to Gambiaby Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 15) NEW MEMEBERby MJagana < MJagana@aol.com 16) SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 17) helpby Tor Blaha < blaha@online.no 18) unsubscribeby "Jattanjie solfa" < abene@hotmail.com 19) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!by habib < hghanim@erols.com 20) helpby Ba-Musa Ceesay < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no 21) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 22) Gambia Education Support Organization - plan for approvalby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 23) Gambia Education Support organization - Document for approvalby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 24) Gambia Education Support organizationby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 25) Unscribe Robertas@erols.com by "Roberta S. Schaefer" < robertas@erols.com 26) IS IT IN OUR NATURE? - PART 1by "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 27) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!by Fafa Sanyang < fsanyang@is2.dal.ca 28) Re: New memberby " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 29) conferenceby "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com 30) Clinton To Tour Nine African States.by mmjeng@image.dk 31) Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 32) Re: IS IT IN OUR NATURE? - PART 1by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 33) Traveling overland, Banjul-Bamakoby David Gilden < dgilden@tiac.net 34) fw - pass it onby Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com 35) Finally, a Gambian paper on the net.by " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 36) Re: fw - pass it onby habib < hghanim@erols.com 37) Re: Finally, a Gambian paper on the net.by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 38) Re: Gambia and The TeleCentres!by Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM 39) Re: Gambia and The TeleCentres!by YAIKAH MARIE JENG < yjeng@welchlink.welch.jhu.edu 40) Re: Gambian Online papersby " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 41) Re: conferenceby Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu 42) Re: New memberby RABANI < RABANI@aol.com 43) Re: fw - pass it onby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 44) Re: Gambian Online papersby Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu 45) RE: Friendship letterby Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com 46) RE Kartong/Gunjurby "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 47) Re: Gambian Online papersby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 48) Re: RE Kartong/Gunjurby BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com 49) Introductionby LaminLams.Bojang@fco.mh.se (LaminLams Bojang)50) New Memberby Malick Jagne < jagnem@db.erau.edu 51) New Membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)52) Re: SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L Lamin Bojangby LBojang < LBojang@aol.com 53) Greetingsby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 Jan 1998 21:51:18 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Casamance rebels warn of Guinea-Bissau border buildupMessage-ID: <19980104205149.AAD67672@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITDAKAR, Jan 4 (AFP) - Rebels in the southern Senegalese province ofCasamance warned Sunday that Guinea-Bissau troops were massing at theborder ahead of an attack on rebel bases.In a communique sent from Paris, the separatist Movement ofDemocratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC) said the troops buildup was partof "a plot fomented by Senegal and Guinea-Bissau."Some 3,000 Guinea-Bissau soldiers have been massed at the bordersince December 26, while 4.000 Senegalese soldiers were on standbynorth of the border in preparation for an attack, the MFDC said.---------------------------------------------------------------------The rest of the news can be found in the following Newsgroups:clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.conflict.misc,clari.world.militaryOr The Bush List ------------------------------Date: Sun, 4 Jan 1998 21:51:19 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19980104205149.AAC67672@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,LaminLams Bojang has been added to the Bantaba. Welcome to Gambia-lMr. Bojang. You can send a brief introduction to:Regards,Momodou Camara*** http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara "To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***------------------------------Date: Mon, 05 Jan 1998 08:43:55 +0000From: Abdou O Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19980105084355.0072e754@alf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Dear Bass, Momodou Camara and Paul Gibba,Thanks to you all. The best of NEW YEAR's wishes to you and your families.Greetings fromAbdou Oujimai & Family.------------------------------Date: Mon, 05 Jan 1998 08:50:00 +0100From: amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: New AddressMessage-ID: < 34b093fd.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtHello everyone,Happy New Year to all list member!!!Can the list mamagers please resubscribe me at =and delete my current address at Amadou.Kabir.Njie@nsw.no. ThanksA. Kabir Njie =---------------------------------------------------------------------Narud Stokke Wiig ASR=E5dhusgt. 27N-0158 OSLONORWAYTel: +47 22 33 06 70Fax: +47 22 41 45 01---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 Jan 1998 11:15:25 -0000From: " janko.fofana@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*Message-ID: < B0000031768@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Janko Fofana" < janko.fofana@commit.gm via Commit>From Janko S.B. FofanaThis is to add my prayers to all those who are wishing list contributorsall the best in 1998. I hope and pray that 1998 will bring us peace, joyand all that we wish for ourselves. To those studying, may your grades bebetter than all your previous ones and those working let 1998 bring youpromotion and recognition in your workplace. For some of us in the Gambia,we pray that our nation will see more development and plenty of food forour farmers. Let the rainy season (starting in May/June) bring us bumperharvest for our farmers. It is nice to be at home and helping your people.I hope we will be joined by more intellectuals to play our individuals aswell as collective roles in our nation's development. We need yourexpertise here. This is Home and will ever remain as home and your presencecan make a big difference, small as it may be.Again I say thanks to all list contributors and hope that we will keepsharing our good ideas and experiences through this medium. Specia regardsto Malanding Jaiteh, Katim Toure and Sainey Keita. It is nice to hear fromall you after missing you for sometime. If anybody cares, this is my E-Mailfor any private message.Janko FofanaE-Mail : Janko.Fofana@commit.gm Thanks and bye for now.----------> From: Abdou O Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: *H*A*P*P*Y* N*E*W* *Y*E*A*R*> Date: Monday, January 05, 1998 8:43 AM> Dear Bass, Momodou Camara and Paul Gibba,> Thanks to you all. The best of NEW YEAR's wishes to you and yourfamilies.> Greetings from> Abdou Oujimai & Family.------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 Jan 1998 16:04:12 -0500 (EST)From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu To: Nyang Njie < st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: forwarded posting from Dr. NyangMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.980105160058.29905B-100000@jubilee.cldc.howard.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFrom: Nyang@cldc.howard.edu Thanks a lot for your comments. I believe all of us will aceept the factthat slavery was evil. We may disagree as to the degree of involvement ofthe African peoples. One thing that we cannot deny is that millions ofAfricans could not have left the continent without African collaboration.I share your analysis of the North African slave experience. It certainlypredated the transatlantic one. Let us continue to dialogue.On Tue, 16 Dec 1997, Nyang Njie wrote:> The capture, sale, and use of slaves on the African continent had a long> history. The ancient Egyptians enslaved people;p slavery was an important> form of labor in the Roman Empire and in the Muslim states. Africans from> south of the Sahara were exported to North Africa and to the Middle East> beginning with the arrival of Muslim traders in these regions. Thus, the> Europeans who came later continued a well-established tradition of selling> African as human cargo to plantations in the new world, but this does not> justify the existence of slavery. Personally, I believe that slavery> existed in part because it was tolerated by some of the rulers of that> time.> Tamsir I agree with you to an extent, but also we have to put aside our> emotions for a minute and rationalize that slavery would not have been> as sucessful as it was without the help of Africans. First of all most of> the slaves captured were from the interior of Africa, and most of the> Europeans could not survive in the heartland because they were susceptible> to diseases that the Africans were immune to. Therefore this created> middle men who profited from the capturing and transporting of> slaves to the coast. Also the Africans contributed in slavery because of> our naivety and feeling of complacency. We were always open to strangers> and if we had learned our lessons from the past such things as slavery> could have been avoided. Africa's greatest empires were destroyed and> faced out by outsiders. The Songhai empire was invaded by the Morrocans,> Ghana empire by the Almoravids, Egypt by the Hyksos and the Romans. We> have allowed history to repeat it self time and time again. I don't think> that we are equally responsible for slavery as the Europeans, but we> (Africans) should learn how to take responsibility for our actions.> Regardless which position is deemed appropriate the historical record> shows that the new world could not have developed without the wealth that> African slave labor produced for the various European nation states that> were involved in the "slave trade." Prior to the introduction of Africans> into the new world as slave labor the European colonial enterprises were> unprofitable.> Jere Jef:> Daddy Njie.> *************************************************> ** Until the lions have their own historians, **> ** the tale of the hunt **> ** will always glorify the hunter. **> *************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 5 Jan 1998 16:26:36 -0500 (EST)From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu To: Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: Forwarded posting from Dr Sulayman NyangMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.980105161841.29905E-100000@jubilee.cldc.howard.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFrom: nyang@cldc.howard.edu Thanks for your comments on my brief piece on the slavery issue. Istrongly believe that you are entitle to your opinions and interpretationsof the African past as any other African writing or thinking about it. Theissue is sensitive. But regardless of how we feel about it, the factremains that slavery could not have taken place without Africanconnivance.As I stated in my original piece, not all Africans can be heldresponsible.This however does not change the picture very much. But sincethe issue has not been settled we might as well continue to debate itwhile doing more and more research about it. The Europeans certainly hadthe upper hand and in the end, they wrote much of the history. There iswhat some historians called "victor's justice." But let us not forget thefact that there was a movement within the Euro-American world that stoodfor abolitionism. Once again , I thank you for sharing your views. Let uskeep the dialogue and do it patiently and politely.PeaceSalaam, Shalom.Sulayman S. NyangOn Mon, 15 Dec 1997, Tamsir Mbai wrote:> Gambia-l,> By the time you finish reading through this article, you would have> been driven to one of two extreme poles. You either find yourself at the> pole where the inhabitants claim that this article is nothing more than a> publicity stunt from an ignorant author in an attempt to challenge the> authority of a well respected scholar, or you may find yourself at the other> pole whose inhabitants give the author the benefit of the doubt and each say> to him/herself that "i think the author has a point and maybe everyone> should just ponder his/her position a little bit more." Whatever pole you> are driven to does not bother me at all, but i would appreciate it if you> were driven to the latter pole.> I have fought very hard with my inner self not to respond to the> original article, but i lost the battle over the weekend when my conscience> convinced me that i should say how i feel about it. I start by saying that i> have heard a lot about Dr Sulayman Nyang, starting from when i was in The> Gambia six years ago. I must also add that of all the things i have heard> about the respected doctor, everything was positive, complimentary,> encouraging, and very uplifting. Consequently, i do not wish to undermine or> tarnish in any way that well-established reputation. However, i beg to> differ with one point of his analysis of the transatlantic Slave trade. I> would not have responded had that point been made on a subliminal level. In> my opinion, the fact that the point was cited in an equation that attempted> to equally ration the responsibility of the slave trade between Africans and> people of European descent shows that it bears utmost importance in the> doctor's analysis. If that is not the case, then at least that point is> still the most radical. Correct me if i am wrong, Dr Nyang.> When i first started college, i had an opportunity in 1993 to defend> this position that i am about to address, and i must say that my position> hasn't changed during that four year span. That is precisely the reason why> i was shocked when i read Dr Nyang's article in which he wrote:> "The kind of slavery American historians call "the peculiar> institution" in American history was unknown in pre-colonial Africa.> However, I should hasten to add that Africans became partners in the traffic> in human cargo soon after the concept of comodified slavery was introduced.> Without African players there could not have developed this massive> transplantation of millions from the continent to the Americas.This is why> American whites, Europeans and continental> Africans owe an apology to all blacks and persons of mixed parentage in> the Americas."> I am not a history student nor am i a historian, but my reading on> issues pertaining to Africa and the Western world has brought me to the sad> conclusion that when it comes to these issues, the African MUST view the> western opinion with some level of cynicism. (To the benevolent friends of> gambia-l who are of European descent, excuse my flagrant generalization. My> people and me have experienced a painful history, and i cannot but reminisce> on what could have been. I don't think you will agree, but i hope you> understand.)> Throughout history and in every war, the victor's point of view has> been the medium through which the accounts of the battles and the war are> narrated to the rest of the world. The losers are simply relegated as mere> observers and sometimes they are even made to have been guilty of causing> the war or of deserving the fate that befell them. The Atlantic slave trade> is NO EXCEPTION to this tacit international law. Here we have to note that> most accounts of the slave trade have been presented by mainly white> observers/historians from Europe or the Americas. Because of the horrendous> nature of crimes committed against Africans during and after the slave> trade, it should not be any surprise that these mainly white analysts are> now trying to shift the blame or responsibility from themselves to the> Africans. This is a typical case of "blame the victim for his ill-fate." (I> am not saying that Dr Nyang is white, but his position is mostly championed> by white observers/historians.) It is because of this ill-conceived strategy> by the perpetrators of the slave trade that i think it is very inappropriate> for any black person to champion their position. The situation is even made> worse and very DANGEROUS i add, when that banner is being waved by one of> our best minds in the person of Dr Nyang who commands a large following.> I do not dispute that African kings did sell some of their brothers> and sisters into slavery. Nor do i disagree that one must accept> responsibility for one's actions. My problem stems from the fact that Dr> Nyang is putting "American whites, Europeans and continental Africans" on> the same side of the equation, each bearing the same degree of> responsibility in terms of apologizing to "all blacks and persons of mixed> parentage in the Americas." That is not fair to black Africans. Why? Because> even though Africans sold other Africans, that aspect of the slave trade did> not start until very late into the transAtlantic slave trade. I hate the> very notion of SLAVE TRADE. It never started as a trade, rather, the> INVADERS sailed thousands of miles across the Atlantic, used their guns and> rifles to terrorize Africans, kidnapped, raped, and murdered our> foreparents, and in their attempt to justify their atrocities, they came up> with the term SLAVE TRADE to make it appear as if though Africans were equal> partners in this holocaust. Did not some Jews report other Jews in exchange> for sanctuary during Hitler's WW2? ABSOLUTELY!! Do you hear anybody ask them> to take responsibility on equal footing with their Nazi exterminators? Of> course not!! Why? The answer is obvious. They are Whites!! Gambia-l, do you> see where i'm headed with this argument? I'm sure you do, so be patient please.> Finally, the context of the Africans' involvement in SLAVERY (i> refuse to call it the SLAVE TRADE from now onwards) has to be addressed to> justify my position. With guns and rifles possessed by the invaders against> inferior tools of warfare possessed by the Africans, the option, or rather> the ULTIMATUM was very clear. African kings had to sell some of their people> and get something in return to help in the rebuilding process resulting from> lost manpower/labour. The devil's alternative was to fight and be killed or> captured and sent to slavery anyway. So we see that it was a prudent choice> for the African kings to choose the option they did. At the same time, we> have to mention that some did choose to fight, and they did so to the bitter> end. The fight continued deep into captivity in the western hemisphere as> evidenced by the mutiny on board the Spanish ship "La Amistad" in 1839,> which is currently a subject of great controversy here in America.> I conclude by saying that i hold no African responsible for slavery.> I contend that had the Europeans and Americans not gone to Africa, then> there would not have been any slavery to the magnitude that we experienced.> As self appointed Special Prosecutor for Africa, i herewith indict the> western perpetrators of slavery. On the other hand, as both Judge and Jury> of this Special Prosecution, i convict the west to eternal pillory and their> sentence must start with an apology to Africa for crimes committed during> and after slavery. About two months ago, the Catholic Church offered an> official apology to the Jews for not doing anything against Hitler's> holocaust. Why then can't they do the same thing about the holocaust> suffered by Africans? Again, the answer is obvious. I therefore charge the> religious denominations with incest and rape of African resources. I better> shut up 'cos i'm beginning to sound much like MUTABARUKA in "The People's> Court."> Dr Nyang, even though i am not qualified to make this assessment> regarding the rest of your analysis on slavery, i humbly beg to say thank> you very much for a thorough and very informative article. I must admit that> i have never thought about slavery in Africa in the context that you> espoused upon in dealing with the subject matter. Your elaborate views for> or against my position on who should bear responsibility will also be> greatly appreciated. Thanks again. Much respect!!!> It's been a pleasure Gambia-l. Thanx for your attention. Peace!!!!!> It's Tamsir.------------------------------Date: Mon, 05 Jan 1998 23:18:58 -0500From: Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Shipping a container to GambiaMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19980106041858.2d5754c0@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"The person below posted a message on The Gambia Resource Page which Ithought might interest some people on this list:>A. Prox has left a comment on the holiday experiences message board.>Here is the new entry:>A. Prox>Hamburg, Germany>We are preparing for a longer stay in Gambia probably>for 3 to 6 month starting Feb 1998. Who could help us>with adresses for housing? We would like to rent a>small place. What about pirces?>Please send information to anprox@metronet.de. Thanks.>As well we are planing to send some materials from>Germany to Gambia by Container. If there is anybody>who would like to participate in sharing this Container>please contact me.===============================================================Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page===============================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 Jan 1998 02:05:24 ESTFrom: Mbk007 < Mbk007@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Please subscribeMessage-ID: < aa6a0e19.34b1d7b6@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitCan you please subscribe my brother Morro Krubally to the list? His address is------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 Jan 1998 03:57:02 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050 < TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu (Andy Lyons)Subject: Re: Shipping a container to GambiaMessage-ID: < e61c7200.34b1f1e0@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitI could assist in locating a place for you to stay. I would, however, needmore information from you. I would need the answers to following:1. How long are you staying?2. Do you need a furnished or unfurnished house?3. Do want a compound of your own or to share the compound with others?4. What part of the Greater Banjul Area do you prefer?5. How many bedrooms (two, three, or four)?6. Does it make a difference if the master bedroom comes bath or not?7. Do you need a garage for a car?These are some questions that need to be answered. Some land lords would askedfor a year's rent in advance.Looking forward to hear from you.PEACETOMBONG SAIDY------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 Jan 1998 10:32:47 ESTFrom: Gunjur < Gunjur@aol.com To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: Re: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!Message-ID: < 1dc99414.34b24ea0@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitThis is a very devastating report, to say the least. On recent visits toGambia, l have noticed that water has come right up to the roadside on theBanjul/Serekunda road.There is a point where it looks like it is just a matterof time before the water will cut off the connection between Banjul and theKombos. I am outraged at the amount of sand mining going on, and especially atthe thought of this operation in the Kartong area. The Gunjur/Kartong beachareas are some of the most beautiful beaches in the World.There is hardly anymore beach front in the area running from BakauGarage/fruit and vegetable market to the area just past Kairaba avenue inFajara. During high tide, the water comes right up to where the sand ended andthe walkway into town begins. Without immediate and urgent attention folks,our country will be under the sea in the very near future.PERHAPS MR. TOMBONG SAIDY CAN UPDATE US AS TO THE GOVERNMENT'S PLAN VIS A VISTHIS VERY URGENT SITUATION.Jabou.In a message dated 1/5/98 2:55:39 AM, you wrote:< kolls567@qatar.net.qa Received: from relay18.mail.aol.com (relay18.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.18]) byair09.mail.aol.com (v37.8) with SMTP; Mon, 05 Jan 1998 02:55:39 -0500Received: from mercury.Sun.COM (mercury.Sun.COM [192.9.25.1])by relay18.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with SMTP id CAA08132;Mon, 5 Jan 1998 02:51:42 -0500 (EST)Received: from Corp.Sun.COM ([129.145.35.29]) by mercury.Sun.COM(SMI-8.6/mail.byaddr) with SMTP id XAA24282; Sun, 4 Jan 1998 23:42:17 -0800Received: from saturn.sun.com by Corp.Sun.COM (SMI-8.6/SMI-5.3)id XAA11738; Sun, 4 Jan 1998 23:42:13 -0800Received: from qatar.net.qa (qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.11])by saturn.sun.com (8.8.8/8.8.8) with SMTP id XAA19392for < gampatriots@corp.sun.com >; Sun, 4 Jan 1998 23:42:40 -0800 (PST)Received: from q-tel.qatar.net by qatar.net.qa (SMI-8.6/Qatar-Internet-Sendmail It's now Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:36:22 -0300)id KAA12964; Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:36:22 -0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gampatriots@Corp.Sun.COM Subject: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!Date: Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:39:24 +0300Message-ID: < 01bd19ad$0cf596a0$352185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitX-Priority: 3X-MSMail-Priority: NormalX-Mailer: Microsoft Outlook Express 4.71.1712.3X-MimeOLE: Produced By Microsoft MimeOLE V4.71.1712.3>>------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 Jan 1998 12:05:36 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RA & PostdocMessage-ID: < 199801061705.MAA04753@aspen.ffr.mtu.edu Folks, some of you might want to get this.Malanding jaiteh----- Begin Included Message ----->From jiq@mtu.edu Tue Jan 6 10:17:50 1998X-Sender: jiq@141.219.149.237 Date: Tue, 06 Jan 1998 10:18:52 -0500To: jiq@mtu.edu, From: Jiquan Chen < jiq@mtu.edu Subject: RA & PostdocCc: mfjurgen@mtu.edu, Mime-Version: 1.0Dear all: Please pass the following ad around. JiquanGraduate Assistantships (MS or PhD) and a post doctoral research associateare available for 3 years. Successful candidates will participate in thelandscape ecology group studying vegetation, microclimate, and soil changesin managed forest ecosystems and landscapes. Work includes extensive fielddata collection, analysis, and publication. Quantitative skills(statistics and GIS), enthusiasm for scientific research, and dedication tothe research project are preferred. Please send CV or resume, names ofreferences, and transcripts to Dr. Jiquan Chen, School of Forestry and WoodProducts, Michigan Technological University, Houghton, MI 49931.Email: jiq@mtu.edu, Phone: (906) 487-3432.----- End Included Message -----------------------------------Date: Tue, 6 Jan 1998 21:46:19 -0500 (EST)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Book DriveMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9801062106.A23108-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII remember that not too long ago there was some talk about a book drive.I'm not sure what the situation is ie is there a group of peoplecoordinating this????I guess what I want to know is how will the process of distributing thebooks take place???? ie how will you decide who'll receive the books tobe donated??? Considering that most of us have our University books, ifthese are donated, will they be going to the University library at home, ifthere is one, the Teachers College if the university doesn't have alibrary yet, the library in Banjul by Gambia High School cause morestudents will have access to them?????? I guess these questions will bemore important if this is a one time deal.Also, are the books being sent,being sent on the hope that they'll be useful, or are therespecific types of books, at specific school levels being sent????Any answers?? or are such questions already being worked out????Ancha.------------------------------Date: Tue, 06 Jan 1998 23:19:59 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, GAMBIA-L:Subject: Re: Shipping a container to GambiaMessage-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19980106231959.0068f7e0@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi! Tombong,I sent a note through your private e-mail address but I did not hear fromyou again. Have you received it? Let me know so that we can take it fromthere. Have a nice day.Bakary P. Gibba.At 03:57 AM 1/6/98 EST, TSaidy1050 wrote:> I could assist in locating a place for you to stay. I would, however, need>more information from you. I would need the answers to following:>1. How long are you staying?>2. Do you need a furnished or unfurnished house?>3. Do want a compound of your own or to share the compound with others?>4. What part of the Greater Banjul Area do you prefer?>5. How many bedrooms (two, three, or four)?>6. Does it make a difference if the master bedroom comes bath or not?>7. Do you need a garage for a car?>These are some questions that need to be answered. Some land lords wouldasked>for a year's rent in advance.>Looking forward to hear from you.>PEACE>TOMBONG SAIDY------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 00:29:45 ESTFrom: MJagana < MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEW MEMEBERMessage-ID: < 1afde6ae.34b312ca@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitDear List Managers,Kindly add Pa Sallah to the list Email address Gamsal@aol.com thank youJagana------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 09:49:26 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB394@DKDIFS02>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableJabou, I made the same experience when I visited Gambia in November.Some oceanographers must come to gambia and advice the government. As Isee it they have started to prevent just outside Banjul where you havethe cementary. But at the same time the coast, and the beach where I =wasstaying this time was taken. The beachbar at the Hotel Atlantic was =nearto disappear one night. Banjul will one day (if not allready) be anisland. The Sea want to break through, and if the government want topreserve, they need experts. All the sand taken from the beaches go toall the building-activities, because the tradition is building withconcrete-blocks.(Which I will change with my house in Gambia) The morehouses, the more sand they transport from your beaches. And because ofthe big lorries going to Gunjur-Kartong, to bring sand from the beach,the main road is totally spoiled. The government got a foreign loan, =(asI was told on the news in november) to build a new road fromSerekunda/Bijilo to Gunjur along the coastline. What that will come tomean of exploitation of natural ressources, or rich gambians to buy thecostal area for housing in the long run, or better conditions for thepeople living down there, better transport, better service etc., will =beinteresting to follow. How the government will balance the developmentand the preservation of nature and natural ressources at the same =time,is interesting for a foreigner as me, who can se the result in Denmarkfrom just thinking of progressing the infra-structure, and now have torepair from the investments in the past. It all helps to give a betterNGP !! First take the ressources and build the towns, the roads and allthat, and now "repair" the nature again. Just a comment Asbj=F8rn.> ----------> Fra: Gunjur[SMTP: Gunjur@aol.com > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sendt: 6. januar 1998 16:32> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Emne: Re: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!>=20> This is a very devastating report, to say the least. On recent visits> to> Gambia, l have noticed that water has come right up to the roadside =on> the> Banjul/Serekunda road.There is a point where it looks like it is just> a matter> of time before the water will cut off the connection between Banjul> and the> Kombos. I am outraged at the amount of sand mining going on, and> especially at> the thought of this operation in the Kartong area. The Gunjur/Kartong> beach> areas are some of the most beautiful beaches in the World.=20> There is hardly anymore beach front in the area running from Bakau> Garage/fruit and vegetable market to the area just past Kairaba =avenue> in> Fajara. During high tide, the water comes right up to where the sand> ended and> the walkway into town begins. Without immediate and urgent attention> folks,> our country will be under the sea in the very near future.> PERHAPS MR. TOMBONG SAIDY CAN UPDATE US AS TO THE GOVERNMENT'S PLAN> VIS A VIS> THIS VERY URGENT SITUATION.>=20> Jabou.>=20>=20>=20>=20> In a message dated 1/5/98 2:55:39 AM, you wrote:>=20> <<>=20> The material that follows has been provided by Gemini News Service>=20> =----------------------------------------------------------------------> ------>=20> ---->=20>=20>=20> SANDS OF TIME ARE RUNNING OUT FOR GAMBIAN BEACHES>=20> The Gambia is shrinking, one grain of sand at a time. Gemini News> Service>=20> reports how the hungry Atlantic Ocean and a recent building boom have>=20> combined to threaten the country's coastline, drinking water and> important>=20> tourist trade.>=20> By Rosemary Long, a British freelance journalist who lives in The> Gambia.>=20>=20>=20> =----------------------------------------------------------------------> ------>=20> ---->=20> The Gambia, among the tiniest countries in Africa, gets smaller every> day.>=20> Even the bones of its ancestors are literally being swallowed up by> the sea.>=20> A desperate attempt has begun to shore up the vital stretch of> coastline>=20> that runs from one side of The Gambia's only stretch of dual> carriageway to>=20> its island capital of Banjul. The focal point, 500 metres long, is> centred>=20> on the Muslim graveyard which for years has been crumbling into the> sea ->=20> sending the remains of loved ones, in some cases, tumbling into the> teeming>=20> Atlantic waves.>=20> Local people, exhorted by the Imams, gathered an impressive D250,000> towards>=20> a reclamation effort for which the total cost will be D2.5 million. =On> the>=20> launch day prayers were said at the beautiful but blemished site, and> sea>=20> eagles, terns and gulls cried out like the souls of the dead. Massive>=20> boulders in steel boxes will be lowered along the graveside =coastline.> But>=20> that leaves another 30 kilometres of The Gambia's coastline still at> risk>=20> making it - as one observer said - a case of sticking a finger in a> dyke>=20> while floods pour through on either side. A United Nations> Environmental>=20> Programme report considers The Gambia one of the world's 10 most> vulnerable>=20> countries for a rise in sea levels.>=20> A scientific analysis of the situation shows that this could mean> anything>=20> from a three per cent loss of land (if sea level rises 50 cm) to a> loss of>=20> seven per cent of land (with a sea level rise of 150 cm) over the =next> 15>=20> years. Swamp rice cultivation areas, herbaceous steppes and grass> savanna>=20> would suffer most - with up to 60 per cent land losses. There would> also be>=20> a dramatic decrease in swamp cultivation, increased saltwater> intrusion, a>=20> "drowning" of mangrove forests and extra sedimentation on the river> bed.>=20> Environmentalist Geir Tyldum anticipates that Banjul - already two> metres>=20> below sea level - could be largely under water by the year 2000. Salt> water>=20> intrusion could affect crops and cattle. Supplies of fresh drinking> water in>=20> heavily-populated areas could be at risk. The Gambia barely covers> 10,000>=20> square kilometres of land and the population in the coastal urban> areas is>=20> soaring.>=20> Population expert Mary Fowlis Yamuah reveals that Kombo St Mary, the>=20> division which includes much of the residential, tourist, business =and>=20> commerce areas had fewer than 4,000 people in 1973. By 1993 the =figure> was>=20> more than 228,000. Nearby Western Division has increased its> population by>=20> more than 70 per cent in 10 years.>=20> The ground under their feet is in danger of being eaten away. The =Palm> Grove>=20> Hotel had its bar washed away a few years ago. Radio Syd, one of the>=20> country's two commercial radio stations, and a local Boy Scouts =office> have>=20> both suffered damage. Beaches along the prime tourist area of Bakau> grow>=20> narrower every year. Where there were wide stretches of sand are now> craggy>=20> outcroppings. A fisheries project in Bakau now includes a solid> concrete>=20> slab wall to stop a neighbouring mission house and clinic from> tumbling down>=20> on top of the fishery's new freezing and processing plants. Local> women>=20> complain of water flooding the smoking houses where fish is cured for> sale.>=20> "Sometimes we are ankle-deep in water and cannot smoke our fish," =said> one>=20> woman. Further south is the top tourist beach flanking the main =hotels> and>=20> sweeping spectacularly down to nearby fishing villages. There, too,> the sand>=20> is being swallowed.>=20> The predator is not just the ever-hungry Atlantic Ocean. Sand-mining> has>=20> been adding to the despoliation of the shoreline. In the past five> years it>=20> has increased dramatically, with a rapid rise in the use of concrete> to>=20> build houses and a series of big government projects. A beach which> once>=20> sloped almost imperceptibly towards the water from the largest hotels> and>=20> valuable Bijilo Forest Park, now slopes sharply - with new drops at> every>=20> spring tide. The mining was moved from the prime hotel areas down to> the>=20> picturesque area between Bijilo and Brufut villages, where dark grey> mud has>=20> replaced large tracts of golden sand.>=20> The previous government of Sir Dawda Jawara endlessly promised to> "look at">=20> the situation, and for a while, limited the number of truckloads to =50> per>=20> day. Since the military government of Yahya Jammeh took over last =July> the>=20> situation has deteriorated, with no apparent attempt to limit the>=20> destruction. Now some 200 truckloads are said to be taken daily, with>=20> drivers thundering through peaceful village and bush areas at the =dead> of>=20> night in order to avoid paying the council tax on their mining, which>=20> applies only during working hours. Tourists and columnists have often>=20> written to the local papers about how their pleasant beach walks are>=20> hampered by roaring, smoking lorries. Plans are now said to be afoot> to move>=20> the sand-mining to Kartong, a gloriously unspoiled area in the most> southern>=20> of the country adjacent to the Senegalese border, but some> conservationists>=20> have called for it to be kept as an area of natural beauty.>=20> The UN and the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources are> studying>=20> the situation, considering alternative building materials and> recommending>=20> more tree-planting to hold the land.>=20>=20>=20> =----------------------------------------------------------------------> ------>=20> ---->=20> Copyright: News-Scan International Ltd 28/7>=20> =----------------------------------------------------------------------> ------>=20> ---->=20> Gemini News Service Home Page>=20> =----------------------------------------------------------------------> ------>=20> ---->=20>=20>=20>=20>=20>=20>=20> ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------> Return-Path: < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > Received: from relay18.mail.aol.com (relay18.mail.aol.com> [172.31.109.18]) by> air09.mail.aol.com (v37.8) with SMTP; Mon, 05 Jan 1998 02:55:39 -0500> Received: from mercury.Sun.COM (mercury.Sun.COM [192.9.25.1])> by relay18.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)> with SMTP id CAA08132;> Mon, 5 Jan 1998 02:51:42 -0500 (EST)> Received: from Corp.Sun.COM ([129.145.35.29]) by mercury.Sun.COM> (SMI-8.6/mail.byaddr) with SMTP id XAA24282; Sun, 4 Jan 1998 23:42:17> -0800> Received: from saturn.sun.com by Corp.Sun.COM (SMI-8.6/SMI-5.3)> id XAA11738; Sun, 4 Jan 1998 23:42:13 -0800> Received: from qatar.net.qa (qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.11])> by saturn.sun.com (8.8.8/8.8.8) with SMTP id XAA19392> for < gampatriots@corp.sun.com >; Sun, 4 Jan 1998 23:42:40 -0800> (PST)> Received: from q-tel.qatar.net by qatar.net.qa> (SMI-8.6/Qatar-Internet-> Sendmail It's now Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:36:22 -0300)> id KAA12964; Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:36:22 -0300> From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > To: < gampatriots@Corp.Sun.COM > Subject: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!> Date: Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:39:24 +0300> Message-ID: < 01bd19ad$0cf596a0$352185c2@q-tel.qatar.net > MIME-Version: 1.0> Content-Type: text/plain;> charset=3D"iso-8859-1"> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> X-Priority: 3> X-MSMail-Priority: Normal> X-Mailer: Microsoft Outlook Express 4.71.1712.3> X-MimeOLE: Produced By Microsoft MimeOLE V4.71.1712.3>=20> >>>=20------------------------------Date: Wed, 07 Jan 1998 12:01:50 +0100From: Tor Blaha < blaha@online.no To: gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: helpMessage-ID: < 34B3609D.29BE5BC7@online.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI try to get the new tfl. and fax nr. for The Gambia Expedition Tours,but nowbody have it. Some her to help me for that.Yours Tor Blaha------------------------------Date: Wed, 07 Jan 1998 03:21:49 PSTFrom: "Jattanjie solfa" < abene@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: unsubscribeMessage-ID: < 199801071121.DAA29690@f140.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHi!Unsubscribe.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 07 Jan 1998 10:14:05 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!Message-ID: < 34B39BBD.4DC6@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAsbjřrn Nordam wrote:> Jabou, I made the same experience when I visited Gambia in November.> Some oceanographers must come to gambia and advice the government. As I> see it they have started to prevent just outside Banjul where you have> the cementary. But at the same time the coast, and the beach where I was> staying this time was taken. The beachbar at the Hotel Atlantic was near> to disappear one night. Banjul will one day (if not allready) be an> island. The Sea want to break through, and if the government want to> preserve, they need experts. All the sand taken from the beaches go to> all the building-activities, because the tradition is building with> concrete-blocks.(Which I will change with my house in Gambia) The more> houses, the more sand they transport from your beaches. And because of> the big lorries going to Gunjur-Kartong, to bring sand from the beach,> the main road is totally spoiled. The government got a foreign loan, (as> I was told on the news in november) to build a new road from> Serekunda/Bijilo to Gunjur along the coastline. What that will come to> mean of exploitation of natural ressources, or rich gambians to buy the> costal area for housing in the long run, or better conditions for the> people living down there, better transport, better service etc., will be> interesting to follow. How the government will balance the development> and the preservation of nature and natural ressources at the same time,> is interesting for a foreigner as me, who can se the result in Denmark> from just thinking of progressing the infra-structure, and now have to> repair from the investments in the past. It all helps to give a better> NGP !! First take the ressources and build the towns, the roads and all> that, and now "repair" the nature again. Just a comment Asbjřrn.> > ----------> > Fra: Gunjur[SMTP: Gunjur@aol.com > > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Sendt: 6. januar 1998 16:32> > Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > Emne: Re: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!> >> > This is a very devastating report, to say the least. On recent visits> > to> > Gambia, l have noticed that water has come right up to the roadside on> > the> > Banjul/Serekunda road.There is a point where it looks like it is just> > a matter> > of time before the water will cut off the connection between Banjul> > and the> > Kombos. I am outraged at the amount of sand mining going on, and> > especially at> > the thought of this operation in the Kartong area. The Gunjur/Kartong> > beach> > areas are some of the most beautiful beaches in the World.> > There is hardly anymore beach front in the area running from Bakau> > Garage/fruit and vegetable market to the area just past Kairaba avenue> > in> > Fajara. During high tide, the water comes right up to where the sand> > ended and> > the walkway into town begins. Without immediate and urgent attention> > folks,> > our country will be under the sea in the very near future.> > PERHAPS MR. TOMBONG SAIDY CAN UPDATE US AS TO THE GOVERNMENT'S PLAN> > VIS A VIS> > THIS VERY URGENT SITUATION.> >> > Jabou.> >> >> >> >> > In a message dated 1/5/98 2:55:39 AM, you wrote:> >> > <<> >> > The material that follows has been provided by Gemini News Service> >> > ----------------------------------------------------------------------> > ------> >> > ----> >> >> >> > SANDS OF TIME ARE RUNNING OUT FOR GAMBIAN BEACHES> >> > The Gambia is shrinking, one grain of sand at a time. Gemini News> > Service> >> > reports how the hungry Atlantic Ocean and a recent building boom have> >> > combined to threaten the country's coastline, drinking water and> > important> >> > tourist trade.> >> > By Rosemary Long, a British freelance journalist who lives in The> > Gambia.> >> >> >> > ----------------------------------------------------------------------> > ------> >> > ----> >> > The Gambia, among the tiniest countries in Africa, gets smaller every> > day.> >> > Even the bones of its ancestors are literally being swallowed up by> > the sea.> >> > A desperate attempt has begun to shore up the vital stretch of> > coastline> >> > that runs from one side of The Gambia's only stretch of dual> > carriageway to> >> > its island capital of Banjul. The focal point, 500 metres long, is> > centred> >> > on the Muslim graveyard which for years has been crumbling into the> > sea -> >> > sending the remains of loved ones, in some cases, tumbling into the> > teeming> >> > Atlantic waves.> >> > Local people, exhorted by the Imams, gathered an impressive D250,000> > towards> >> > a reclamation effort for which the total cost will be D2.5 million. On> > the> >> > launch day prayers were said at the beautiful but blemished site, and> > sea> >> > eagles, terns and gulls cried out like the souls of the dead. Massive> >> > boulders in steel boxes will be lowered along the graveside coastline.> > But> >> > that leaves another 30 kilometres of The Gambia's coastline still at> > risk> >> > making it - as one observer said - a case of sticking a finger in a> > dyke> >> > while floods pour through on either side. A United Nations> > Environmental> >> > Programme report considers The Gambia one of the world's 10 most> > vulnerable> >> > countries for a rise in sea levels.> >> > A scientific analysis of the situation shows that this could mean> > anything> >> > from a three per cent loss of land (if sea level rises 50 cm) to a> > loss of> >> > seven per cent of land (with a sea level rise of 150 cm) over the next> > 15> >> > years. Swamp rice cultivation areas, herbaceous steppes and grass> > savanna> >> > would suffer most - with up to 60 per cent land losses. There would> > also be> >> > a dramatic decrease in swamp cultivation, increased saltwater> > intrusion, a> >> > "drowning" of mangrove forests and extra sedimentation on the river> > bed.> >> > Environmentalist Geir Tyldum anticipates that Banjul - already two> > metres> >> > below sea level - could be largely under water by the year 2000. Salt> > water> >> > intrusion could affect crops and cattle. Supplies of fresh drinking> > water in> >> > heavily-populated areas could be at risk. The Gambia barely covers> > 10,000> >> > square kilometres of land and the population in the coastal urban> > areas is> >> > soaring.> >> > Population expert Mary Fowlis Yamuah reveals that Kombo St Mary, the> >> > division which includes much of the residential, tourist, business and> >> > commerce areas had fewer than 4,000 people in 1973. By 1993 the figure> > was> >> > more than 228,000. Nearby Western Division has increased its> > population by> >> > more than 70 per cent in 10 years.> >> > The ground under their feet is in danger of being eaten away. The Palm> > Grove> >> > Hotel had its bar washed away a few years ago. Radio Syd, one of the> >> > country's two commercial radio stations, and a local Boy Scouts office> > have> >> > both suffered damage. Beaches along the prime tourist area of Bakau> > grow> >> > narrower every year. Where there were wide stretches of sand are now> > craggy> >> > outcroppings. A fisheries project in Bakau now includes a solid> > concrete> >> > slab wall to stop a neighbouring mission house and clinic from> > tumbling down> >> > on top of the fishery's new freezing and processing plants. Local> > women> >> > complain of water flooding the smoking houses where fish is cured for> > sale.> >> > "Sometimes we are ankle-deep in water and cannot smoke our fish," said> > one> >> > woman. Further south is the top tourist beach flanking the main hotels> > and> >> > sweeping spectacularly down to nearby fishing villages. There, too,> > the sand> >> > is being swallowed.> >> > The predator is not just the ever-hungry Atlantic Ocean. Sand-mining> > has> >> > been adding to the despoliation of the shoreline. In the past five> > years it> >> > has increased dramatically, with a rapid rise in the use of concrete> > to> >> > build houses and a series of big government projects. A beach which> > once> >> > sloped almost imperceptibly towards the water from the largest hotels> > and> >> > valuable Bijilo Forest Park, now slopes sharply - with new drops at> > every> >> > spring tide. The mining was moved from the prime hotel areas down to> > the> >> > picturesque area between Bijilo and Brufut villages, where dark grey> > mud has> >> > replaced large tracts of golden sand.> >> > The previous government of Sir Dawda Jawara endlessly promised to> > "look at"> >> > the situation, and for a while, limited the number of truckloads to 50> > per> >> > day. Since the military government of Yahya Jammeh took over last July> > the> >> > situation has deteriorated, with no apparent attempt to limit the> >> > destruction. Now some 200 truckloads are said to be taken daily, with> >> > drivers thundering through peaceful village and bush areas at the dead> > of> >> > night in order to avoid paying the council tax on their mining, which> >> > applies only during working hours. Tourists and columnists have often> >> > written to the local papers about how their pleasant beach walks are> >> > hampered by roaring, smoking lorries. Plans are now said to be afoot> > to move> >> > the sand-mining to Kartong, a gloriously unspoiled area in the most> > southern> >> > of the country adjacent to the Senegalese border, but some> > conservationists> >> > have called for it to be kept as an area of natural beauty.> >> > The UN and the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources are> > studying> >> > the situation, considering alternative building materials and> > recommending> >> > more tree-planting to hold the land.> >> >> >> > ----------------------------------------------------------------------> > ------> >> > ----> >> > Copyright: News-Scan International Ltd 28/7> >> > ----------------------------------------------------------------------> > ------> >> > ----> >> > Gemini News Service Home Page> >> > ----------------------------------------------------------------------> > ------> >> > ----> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> > ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------> > Return-Path: < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > > Received: from relay18.mail.aol.com (relay18.mail.aol.com> > [172.31.109.18]) by> > air09.mail.aol.com (v37.8) with SMTP; Mon, 05 Jan 1998 02:55:39 -0500> > Received: from mercury.Sun.COM (mercury.Sun.COM [192.9.25.1])> > by relay18.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)> > with SMTP id CAA08132;> > Mon, 5 Jan 1998 02:51:42 -0500 (EST)> > Received: from Corp.Sun.COM ([129.145.35.29]) by mercury.Sun.COM> > (SMI-8.6/mail.byaddr) with SMTP id XAA24282; Sun, 4 Jan 1998 23:42:17> > -0800> > Received: from saturn.sun.com by Corp.Sun.COM (SMI-8.6/SMI-5.3)> > id XAA11738; Sun, 4 Jan 1998 23:42:13 -0800> > Received: from qatar.net.qa (qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.11])> > by saturn.sun.com (8.8.8/8.8.8) with SMTP id XAA19392> > for < gampatriots@corp.sun.com >; Sun, 4 Jan 1998 23:42:40 -0800> > (PST)> > Received: from q-tel.qatar.net by qatar.net.qa> > (SMI-8.6/Qatar-Internet-> > Sendmail It's now Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:36:22 -0300)> > id KAA12964; Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:36:22 -0300> > From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > > To: < gampatriots@Corp.Sun.COM > > Subject: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!> > Date: Mon, 5 Jan 1998 10:39:24 +0300> > Message-ID: < 01bd19ad$0cf596a0$352185c2@q-tel.qatar.net > > MIME-Version: 1.0> > Content-Type: text/plain;> > charset="iso-8859-1"> > Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> > X-Priority: 3> > X-MSMail-Priority: Normal> > X-Mailer: Microsoft Outlook Express 4.71.1712.3> > X-MimeOLE: Produced By Microsoft MimeOLE V4.71.1712.3> >> > >>> >Asborn and Jabou ,you are so right . This matter is urgent. My uncle who died in 1962 wasburied in the old muslim cemetry before you get to the prisons near PalmGrove hotel. His grave has completely dissapeared. I understand thebeach is right next to the road now.Regarding building new houses , I wonder if mud from the river bed wouldsuffice instead of beach sand when making concrete or cement blocks.Maybe with trial and errors we may come up with an alternative like thechinese firebricks factory in Kanifing for all new developments.If ther are any technical experts out there that can sustain this ideaplease commentHabib Diab GhanimMZ------------------------------Date: 07 Jan 1998 16:46:01 +0100From: Ba-Musa Ceesay < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)Cc: GAMBIA-L < x400@NORAD.telemax.no > (Receipt notification requested)Subject: helpMessage-ID: Content-Identifier: post.ut34b3a16eContent-Return: ProhibitedThe Gambia Expedition ToursP.M.B. 378SerekundaTel: (220) 464 008 or 461 628Fax: (220) 460 023 or 393 999RegardsBa.I try to get the new tfl. and fax nr. for The Gambia Expedition Tours,but nowbody have it. Some her to help me for that.Yours Tor Blaha------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 12:38:43 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!Message-ID: < 199801071738.MAA20046@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Jan 7 03:48:57 1998> Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 09:49:26 +0100> From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!> MIME-Version: 1.0> Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable> X-To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Priority: 3> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Jabou, I made the same experience when I visited Gambia in November.> Some oceanographers must come to gambia and advice the government. As I> see it they have started to prevent just outside Banjul where you have> the cementary. But at the same time the coast, and the beach where I was> staying this time was taken. The beachbar at the Hotel Atlantic was near> to disappear one night. Banjul will one day (if not allready) be an> island. The Sea want to break through, and if the government want to> preserve, they need experts. All the sand taken from the beaches go to> all the building-activities, because the tradition is building with> concrete-blocks.(Which I will change with my house in Gambia) The more> houses, the more sand they transport from your beaches. And because of> the big lorries going to Gunjur-Kartong, to bring sand from the beach,> the main road is totally spoiled. The government got a foreign loan, (as> I was told on the news in november) to build a new road from> Serekunda/Bijilo to Gunjur along the coastline. What that will come to> mean of exploitation of natural ressources, or rich gambians to buy the> costal area for housing in the long run, or better conditions for the> people living down there, better transport, better service etc., will be> interesting to follow. How the government will balance the development> and the preservation of nature and natural ressources at the same time,> is interesting for a foreigner as me, who can se the result in Denmark> from just thinking of progressing the infra-structure, and now have to> repair from the investments in the past. It all helps to give a better> NGP !! First take the ressources and build the towns, the roads and all> that, and now "repair" the nature again. Just a comment Asbjřrn.I thank Jabou and Asbjorn for bringing up the Gambia beach problem. Let me start by saying that I am no expert in this subject. I happen to be a concern somebody having the feeling that somthing is not right.Jabou some legend say that Banjul will be consumed by the sea. I am no believer in legend but I think the threat to Banjul and the surrounding is no doubt real and I believe it is well understood by the government. What is not clear is whether the real cause of it is undertood. Theories say that sand mining is the major cause followed by construction particularly on the south Bank of the estuary. However several attempts have been made to mitigate the problem including banning sand mining between Banjul and Bijilo perhaps even beyond. What is interesting is that the problem seems to be increasing. The only things that really seem to work (only for a short while though) is the artificial Barriers on the beach. I will call expert to correct me on this. If that seems to be the case then we might want to look beyond sand mining on the south Bank. I think that big picture approach may give us better understanding. A complete study of ocean and river currents on both sides of the !river.I say that one reason. For quite sometime now (perhaps 20 yrs) there is a growing sand bank near Barra around the ferry terminal and former GPMB depot. The problem was so serious that the Ferry terminal had to be regularly dredged. That problem could have come from the construction of those stuctures. If so then one may ask, where would all that sand be if the structures were never built? Perhap we could hydrologists and physicists in the Bantaba who are familar with the area to put in their thoughts.Asbjorn, one can understand your feelings about the potential impacts of the new road. Let me say that there is no land between Tanjeh and Banjul that one can call "really public" except for a few patches. Also unless things changed since 1994, much of the lands in the area along the proposed road had been purchased by affluent Gambians aware of the plans since early 1990s. The road had been part of the tourist development plan and almost all the beach (except a few strips) had been desinated Tourist Develepment Area. Talking of Natural Resources, it is sad to say,there is very little of that.Malanding jaiteh------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 13:43:04 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Gambia Education Support Organization - plan for approvalMessage-ID: < 199801071843.NAA20054@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu I am glad to announce that the Gambia Education Support Organization plan is ready for general membership approval. I thought I should make a few comments.The document is in two parts to help those limited on space. If the portions are still long for you please let me know.The document is in ascii text format. please let me know if you cannot read it. For those who wish to receive the document in other formats please let me know.Approvals can be in the form of YEA or NEA (Yes or No) to indicate whether you approve it or not. Please no abstention! This statement can be sent to any member of the drafting committeethey are: chemsm@panther.gsu.edu or just press the reply button. I do understand that may cause chaos for those with limited space in cyberspace!! We apologies for any inconvenience that may be caused.let me conclude by thanking all those who sent in their comments. the drafting team really appreciate them. One outstanding contributor is Michael Gomez. Thank you Michael for your time and efforts. Well appreciated.malanding jaiteh------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 13:43:15 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Gambia Education Support organization - Document for approvalMessage-ID: < 199801071843.NAA20057@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu My dear colleagues. It is indeed an honor to present on behalf of the drafting team the final draft og hte ambia Education Support Organization plan for general membership approval. For our newest members of the Bantabaa, some months ago it was proposed that members of Gambia-l come together and think of ways to help our education in the gambia. After some brainstorming an educatio committee was formed to come up with a working document. Earlier in the process, a questionnaire survey was conducted to help guide the committee. Notable in the reseponses of many who answered the questionnaire was the wish to establish an automnomous organization that could helpm individuals and institutions in need at all levels and geographic location in the Gambia. based on those principles a drafting team fomulated a document. This went through several stages of review until acceptable by hte majority was present to the general membership of Gambia-l for a final review before an approval voteo!n it. The purpose of going through these many stages is is to ensure as amny views and included as possible. There is no doubt that a few ideas are still remain to heard or included. Nevertheless it is my personal opinion that we will have time to review those in later dater date.Members of the drafting team and education committee in general believe that it is time to submit the document now to proceed with the task of establishing a proper organization. Once an Organization is established it should not be a problem to include other ideas.I will take this opportunity to say that some months ago it was indicated to the education committee that some five students in the Gambia are in need of help. To use that for a start, an account was set up by one member Andrea Klumpp to facilitate receipt of funds from able parties in the committee. Andrea left for the gambia and it was decided that she could go ahead and disburse money to the recepients. I believe that she will be willing to share with the entire group on whatever came out of that.As a guide, we might want to complete a few things as soon as possible.1. approve the document2. register members3. identify an nomiations and elections committee4. elect Executive committee5. Register organization (tax exemption purposes)6. the ball is rolling (its the committees business not mine to say where to!)Malanding JaitehPart 1 of 2 part documentGambia Education Support OrganizationI. MissionThe mission of the Gambia Education Support Organization is to provideassistance to Gambians and Gambian institutions in education in the Gambia.A vital part of the Organization's mission will be to become a medium throughwhich intellectual, logistic and material resources of Gambians and friendsof the Gambia can be utilized to improve education in the Gambia.To this end, the Organization will:Provide intellectual, material, logistic and other support to individuals andinstitutions in need at all levels of education in the Gambia.Facilitate access to information and resources on education and research in theGambia.Improve coordination and communication among members to support education inthe Gambia.Develop and maintain a responsive and financially stable organization.II. Organization structure:General MembershipMembership to the Organization is open to all (Gambians and non-Gambians). Thereshall be two categories of membership, voting and Honorary members. Votingmembers will be required to pay annual membership fees as determined by theOrganization. All voting members will have the right to vote and run for office.Members who fail to fulfill their obligations will cease to have the above rights.All other contributors who do not fall under this category shall become Honararymembers.Executive CommitteeThe Organization will conduct its overall activity through the Executive Committee.The Executive Committee will oversee the planning and implementation of theOrganization's activities. The Committee will be voted in every two years. It shallconsist of the Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director, ex-ExecutiveDirector, three Zone Coordinators (Gamabia, Europe and North America), and aTreasurer.Zones/RegionsGeographically the Organization will be divided to three zones: Europe, North Americaand Gambia. Members in other regions can chose their zone of affiliation at theirconvenience. Zone Coordinators will oversee the Organization's activities in theirzones and will act and speak on behalf of their zones.III The ConstitutionArticle I The Name of the Organization.The name of the organization (hereinafter referred to as the Organization) shall bethe GAMBIA EDUCATION SUPPORT ORGANIZATION, GESO.Article II Location and AddressThe Principal office of the organization shall be at the address of the current GESOExective Director.Article III MembershipSection 1. Membership of the Organization is open to all (Gambians andnon-Gambians). There shall be two categories of membership, voting and honorarymembers. Voting members shall be required to pay annual membership fees to bedetermined by the the Executive Committee in consultation with the Financial andFund Raising Committee. All voting members will have the right to vote andrun for office. Contributors who do not wish to be active members in the Organizationshall become honorary members.Section 2. The membership year is the calendar year ending December 31.Article IV Membership feesThe following membership fee will be charged accordingly.US $10 per month for non-student members residing in North America, Europe,Australia New Zealand and Japan.US $2.5 adult members elsewhere including Gambia.US $5 Students in North America, Europe, Australia and Japan.US $1.00 for students elsewhere.Article V The Executive CommitteeSection 1. The Executive Committee, subject always to the provisions of thisConstitution, shall have general supervision and control of the management andadministration of the affairs of GESO and may exercise all or any of the power ofGESO including, without limitation , power to make donations of, and acceptdonations to, the funds of GESO and to invest and reinvest its funds in anyproperty, real or personal, to such extent deem advisable PROVIDED,however, no such donation shall be made to any member and no suchinvestment shall be made in the securities of, and no loan made to, any member.Section 2. Special meetings of the Executive Committee may be called by theExecutive Director or by any four (4) or more of the officers.Section 3. A quorum for the transaction of business at any meeting of the ExecutiveCommittee shall constitute a simple majority of officers.Section 4. Every officer shall be entitled to vote at any meeting on all matters.Section 5. The Executive Director shall give notice of every meeting of theExecutive Committee to each officer at least one (1) week before the meeting.Notice of the Executive Committee meetings must specify the purpose.Article VI OfficersSection 1. The officers of GESO shall be a Executive Director, Deputy ExecutiveDirector, a Treasurer, and three Zone Coordinators, one from each Zone. An ExecutiveCommittee shall consist of all the officers, who shall have the power of a Board ofDirectors and other such members that the Executive Committee shall appoint to servefrom time to time at the discretion of the Committee.Section 2. The Executive Director, Deputy Executive Director and Treasure shallbe elected by the members as specified in Article IX. Zone Coordinators shall bechosen by their Zones to represent them on Executive Committee.Section 3. The Executive Committee may designate one or more individuals astemporary officers, to continue as such during such term as shall be specified by theExecutive Committee. Such temporary officers need not be members of the ExecutiveCommittee.Section 4. Any temporary officer appointed by the Executive Committee may beremoved from office by the Executive Committee when his or her duties as prescribedby Executive Committee, has been executed out as determined by the ExecutiveCommittee.Section 5. Any officer may resign by filing with the Recording Secretary or filedwith the Executive Committee a written resignation, which shall take effect on beingfiled or at such other time as may be prescribed therein. Any vacancy at any timeexisting in the Executive Committee or in any other office or in any committee may befilled by the Executive Committee at any meeting and the person chosen to fill thevacancy shall hold office for no more than 120 days or until an elected member ischosen. Any officer may be removed from office with just cause by the ExecutiveCommittee following notice, which states her/his removal, is proposed.Article VII Powers and Duties of officersSection 1. The Executive Director shall be the chief executive officer of GESO,shall preside at all meetings of GESO and of the Executive Committee, and shall havethe general and active management of the affairs of the Executive Committee, subjectto the approval and direction of the Executive Committee.Section 2. In the absence of the Executive Director, or in case of her/his death,resignation, incapacity or refusal to act, the duties pertaining to the office shall,until the election of new Executive Director, be performed by the Deputy ExecutiveDirector, or in the event of the absence, death, resignation, incapacity, or refusalto act by the Deputy Executive Director, the Executive Committee shall designate onemember to act.Section 3. The Treasurer shall be in charge of all moneys of GESO, shall collectall moneys due to GESO, shall have the power to accept donations to GESO and(subject to the control of the Executive Committee) shall deposit the funds of GESO inits bank account, and may invest the funds of GESO subject to the prior approvalof the Executive Committee. She/he shall keep such books as may be necessary forthe duties of her/his office, which at all times shall be open to the ExecutiveCommittee. She/he shall report in detail annually, and as often as required by theExecutive Committee, all moneys collected, expended or invested, all outstandingobligation of GESO, and such other matters as may be deemed proper in connection withher/his office, and shall perform such other duties as the Executive Director orthe Executive Committee may require. She/he shall keep updated records of themembership and updated records of the mailing lists with the help of theRecording and Corresponding Secretary.Section 4. The Deputy Executive Director and three (3) Zone Coordinators of theExecutive Committee shall be responsible for convening standing and ad hocCommittees, and responsible for conference programs, minutes from ExecutiveCommittee and Annual meetings, and other GESO documents. All four (4) shallperform such other duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Committee mayrequire.Section 5. The Executive shall nominate the appointment of a Recording andCorrespondence Secretary for approval by the General membersip within sixty (60)days from the day of nomination. The Recording and Correspondenece Secretary cannot vote in the Executive Committee.Section 6. The primary responsibility of the Recording and Corresponding Secretaryshall be to act as liaison between GESO and outside organizations; the secretaryshall insure that notification of GESO meetings be posted. The Recording andCorresponding Secretary shall also assist the Treasurer in updating mailing lists.She/he shall conduct all correspondence of GESO and assist the Executive Directorin maintaining contact with the standing committees. She/he shall perform suchother duties as the Executive Director and the Executive Committee of GESO mayrequire.Section 7. Zone Coordinators. Geographically, the Organization will be divided tothree zones, Europe, North America and Gambia. Members in other regions canchose their zone of affiliation at their convenience. Each Zone Coordinator willoversee Organizational activities in their zones and will act and speak on behalfof their zones.Article VIII CommitteesThe Executive Committee and the Executive Director may from time to time appointsuch committees, consisting of such persons, for such purposes and with suchpowers as the Executive Committee or the Executive Director shall determine. Themembers of any such committees shall serve at the discretion of the ExecutiveCommittee. A member of the Executive Committee shall serve on, but need not chair,each committee, and shall act as liaison between the committee and the ExecutiveCommittee.Ad hoc Committees (Working Committees) The Working Committee members willbe appointed by the Executive Committee on need bases. The Working Committeeswill be technical working groups to prepare activity plans, or implement activities.The Working Committee will be dissolved at the end of their assignment or at thediscretion of the Executive Committee.Financial/Fundraising Committee: The Organizations will raise the necessaryfinances through membership fees, individual contributions and fundraisers. TheCommittee will be the Organization's official fundraiser. The committee shallcoordinate all fundraising activities and will consist of four members. The Committeewill be responsible to consult with Executive Committee to determine annualmembership dues. If this Organization is dissolved all its net funds will be donatedto an institution or institutions of its choice.Audit UnitThis unit will help ensure that the organization's funds are used as specified.The unit will comprise of a Chairperson and two committee members. Members of thecommittee will be appointed by the Executive Committee as needed. The unit willprepare its own operational document to be approved by the General membership.Article IX Elections and NominationsSection 1 A four (4) member Elections and Nomination committee shall be chosenby the general membership to oversee and supervise nominations and elections ofofficials. The Elections and Nominations Committee shall elect one (1) of itsmembers to serve as head of the Committee. Members of this committee can not runfor any other office during their tenure as election officials. The committeeshall have final say on election results.Section 2. The Nomination and Election Committee shall request suggestions fromthe members for nominations for the GESO'S officers at least two (2) months beforeelections. The Committee shall devise and mail to the voting members a proposedslate of nominees at least thirty (30) days prior to the annual meeting.Biographical sketches, together with optional statement of intent consistingof no more than one hundred words, shall accompany all nominations. All nominationsshall also submit a statement to the Committee on Nominations of their willingness toserve.Section 3. All elections shall be held by ballot and candidates receiving thelargest vote cast shall be considered elected. In the case of ties, there shall beanother vote between the two top contenders.Section 4. A Executive Director shall be elected every two (2) years and shallserve in the two succeeding years as Executive Director. The term of the ExecutiveDirector shall be two years.Section 5. The Deputy Executive Director, Treasurer and Zonal Coordinators shallbe elected every other year to a two-year term.Section 6. The term of the office shall begin on the first Moday after the firstday of January end on the third Monday of December. Each officer shall serve amaximum of two terms in the office.Article X Checks, Notes, Drafts and Other InstrumentsThe treasurer must draw up checks, Notes, Drafts, and other Instruments for thepayment of money drawn or endorsed in the name of GESO but he or she shouldnot sign it. The signatories are the Executive Director and two (2) other ExecutiveCommittee members besides the Treasurer. Neither the Executive Director nor othermembers shall sign any such instrument as foresaid unless authorized by theExecutive Committee to do so.Article XI Fiscal YearThe Fiscal year of GESO shall be the year ending with the thirty-first (31) day ofDecember of each year.Article XII AmendmentsSection 1. All proposed amemndments to the Constitution, together with commentsand recommendations of the officers of GESO shall be submitted to all votingmembers for ballot by postal or electronic mail.Section 2. A two third majority of the members returning their ballots within thirty(30) days of the date of mailing of the proposed amendment(s) shall amend theConstitutionArticle XIII Agreement of GESOThe provisions of the Agreement of GESO as they from time to time exist are a partof this Constitution. We, whose names are hereto sunscribed, do, by this agreement,associate ourselves with the intention of forming an organization under the GeneralLaws of ...Address:------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 13:49:25 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Gambia Education Support organizationMessage-ID: < 199801071849.NAA20060@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu Part 2 of a 2 part documentActivity Plan.Focus 1: Program for Institutions in Education .The long-term goal of this focus is to help upgrade library andlaboratory facilities(including computer) facilities in selectedschools and intitutions. The activities will be implementedconcurrently. With some initiatives already being discussed everyeffort will be made to make those the priority. These are theGambia College Library and Coputer facilities initiative and theGive-a-book drive.Activity 1.1 Gambia College library supportSeveral members have reported the poor state of the GambiaCollege library. The Primary objective of ths activity is toprovide the College Library with basic textbooks Referencematerial. To achieve this objective the following are suggested:that each member to contribute one book and $10 for shipping andhandling each year.that each Zone will be resposible for collection and shipping tothe Gambia.that the organization approach agencies and other bodies forassistance in transportation of these books.Activity 1.2 Computer facility upgradeThe objective of this activity is to donate 10 computers toGambia College, the National Library system and secondary schoolsin the Country over a 5 year period.This will include:5 Pentium based Multi-media Pcs @ $1500 = $75005 x86 PCs (preferably used) @ $750 = $37505 Bubble jet printers @ $500 = $2500Activity 1.3 School classroom supportThe aim of this activity is to provide classroom materials andtextbooks to selected Primary and Junior Secondary schools each.Primary and middle School5000 Pencils5000 erasers2000 sharperners2000 rulers2000 color pencils2000 crayons500 textbooks50 teachers guidesFocus 2: Program for Individual DevelopmentThe goal of this is to support students in need. To achieve this,the organization will provide financial assistance through shortgrants and scholarships, stationery and book award to students infinancial difficulties. The organization will set up a StudentsAdvisory and Mentorship Program to advice students.Activity 2.1 Adopt a student/pupilThis is one of the first activity the organization willundertake. The Organization will sponsor 10 students, 5 atPrimary and 5 at Secondary Schooleach years. These sponsorshipcould range from one time payment of bills to payment of tuitionand books. Recipients will have to demonstrate they are inconsiderable financial hardship. The Gambia Zonal Co-ordinatorwill in consultation with the rest of the Executive Committeeoversee selection of recipients and disbursement of funds.Cost of funding 5 Secondary School students at $150 per studentper year amounts to $750. Cost of funding Primary school studentsis estimated at $50 per student per year. This amounts to $250per year.Cost of 1 year sponsorship.5 Student @ $150 - $7505 Pupils @ $50 = $250Starting 1999, competitions will be supported in essay writing,science and art projects and award granted. Awards in thesecompetitions will be in the form of one-time awards.Activity 2.1 Mentorship and Guidance activityIt is the belief that members of this Organization are notablerole models to many Gambian students. The purpose of thisactivity is to take advantage of this relationship. The objectiveis to established contact between students particularly SeniorSecondary school students and those established in their intendedcareers. The activity will also focus on aadvising students onmatters such as careers, courses and study abroad. A WorkingCommitte to compile guidelines on careers, scholarships and studyabroad.Focus 3: Education Information PragramA comprehensive information on education in the Gambia is vitalfor planning and development of the system. The goal of thisfocus is to facilitate access to basic information on eductionsich as school enrolment, student-teacher ratio, as well aslaboratory and classroom facilities. It is hoped that easy accessto such data would assist planners aid organizations indetermining eligibility.Activity 3.1 Develop and maintain an Internet EducationResource Center for the GambiaThe primary objective of this activity is to develop a HomePageto publish basic information database on education in the Gambia.The directory contain information on school enrollment; number ofteachers and qualification; The database will contain informationon all schools from Primaty to Higher Edcuation Institutions.Primary ScoolsYearNo. of ClassroomsNo. of studentsNo. of Teachers (uncertified and certified)student-textbook ratioSecondary SchoolsYearNo. of classroomsno. of studentsno. of teachers(qualification)student-textbook ratioHigher InstitutionsNo. of classroomsno. of studentsNo. of teachers(qualification)Programs offeredA database of Gambians professonals abroadThe purpose of this is to develop and maintain a database onGambian professionals around the world. It is hoped that theOrganization will convince employers in the Gambia will in thefuture find the Organization a resource pool. To that effectmaintaining such a database will facilitate access to the manyqualified Gambians. It is important to note that entries in thisdatabase will be purely voluntary and will include names,profession(or intended profession), and contact address.------------------------------Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 20:39:36 -0500 (EST)From: "Roberta S. Schaefer" < robertas@erols.com To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Unscribe Robertas@erols.com Message-ID: < 199801080139.UAA22313@smtp3.erols.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"UNSCRIBE ROBERTAS@EROLS.COM Momodou





Denmark

10500 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 16:19:42

------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 03:42:48 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: IS IT IN OUR NATURE? - PART 1

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Unless, I am greatly in error, this question related to the larger problem

of the inability for Gambians, broadly speaking, to be able to come

together, united, in order to democratically deal with whatever it is they

think should be done about their collective predicament. The question was

originally raised by my fellow Stockholmer, Mr. Momodou Buharry Gassama.

Buharry asked some very powerful and relevant questions too. Unfortunately,

I do not have his original message as I reformatted my HD when repairing my

computer, and have failed to request it from friends. The week-end is over

and I have only little time. So my response, as I promised earlier, may not

be fully inclusive of all the points raised by Buharry. I truly regret

this.



I should like to comment first on some of the opinions raised in response

to this topic by some contributors. Except for Momodou Camara's response

and one or two others which dealt directly with the above subject, I think

the discussion progressed, or perhaps degenerated, into the more specific

issue of broader political participation in our culture (The Only Solution)

and the subtle question of our intermarital and gender relations (Wife

Beating). These are indeed no less important, but their very specificity

tends to corrupt efforts toward understanding the sources of our famous

disunity by inadvertently narrowing the scope of discussion. Yet all these

questions, and the subject of Africa's experience of slavery, as adressed

by Prof. Sulayman Nyang and Mr.Tamsir Mbye are related in one way or

another to the the question raised by Mr. Gassama:

IMHO, there is indeed a direct relation between our unwilling

acceptance of African participation in enhancing the slave trade and, say,

how most of our governments belatedly and half-heartedly launched

information campaigns for awareness of AIDS. My reasoning here is that in

our feverish, emotive, and largely justified, search for white European

wolves behind every black African bush our leaders (and citizens) went on

looking for "who brought AIDS" to Africa instead of immediately beating the

talking drums to summon us to the village bantaba and inform us about the

deadly virus and how to protect ourselves from it. (We may as well start by

acknowledging that in spite of British threats to use force against him,

the King of Barra, in the 1820s, vehemently INSISTED ON CAPTURING AND

SELLING SLAVES to slave traders! He was actually secretly smuggling slaves

to Goree, as the estuary became closely watched by the British.

Also the great enthusiasm and collective sense of pride of the Jola on

Yahya Jammeh's presidency may be in obvious celebration of ethnic

recognition and respectability by a group that has been, probably, the most

harassed and terrorised by both Mandinka and Wollof muslim leaders just a

hundred years ago. (The irony here is that it was indeed the Jola whose

resistance to European domination of Gambia lasted the longest. As late as

1943 Jola women leaders were sent into exile by British colonizers!).

Besides these, I think it is also in order to refute arguments claiming

"The Only Solution". The biggest concentration, by far, of Gambian

intellectuals, is obviously in Gambia. Teachers, health workers, lawyers,

bankers, engineers, agricultural scientists, doctors, are all engaged with

the day to day search for solutions to problems at home. I think it is also

true that intellectual performance is most effective in the culture were

one feels more at home. This does not, however mean that the best thing all

Gambian intellectuals can do for their country at ANY GIVEN TIME is to be

in Gambia. There are many arguments supporting this position, but let it

suffice to say that our country being so small and our economy

uninteresting for big transnationals, the problem of investing in small

businesses and expanding the private sector naturally falls on the

shoulders of all Gambians. But even more so on the shoulders of those

foreign-based Gambians who are exposed to better financial opportunities,

new techniques, and more advanced business cultures. We are the ones who,

like foreign-based Chinese are now doing, must put efforts together and

create jobs and opportunities in Gambia. No other people will do that for

us. When President Jammeh said that those of us in Europe are mostly toilet

cleaners and scavengers, he was right. But his statement was at best

unfortunate. For most of us do not just create jobs in Gambia when we run

construction projects for ourselves or our parents; or pay school fees for

siblings and relatives who might otherwise have no chance for an education;

or provide much-needed foreign exchange for the banks; or help keep some

Gambian businesses running. We also provide for the Gambia government

millions of dalasi in indirect tax when we make transfers to our families

for their day to day consumption of goods and services. [While I was in

Gambia in 1995, an Imam (the father of a close friend of mine on this

list), assured me that more than 90% of all those who went on the

pilgrimage to Mecca that year from Kombo St. Mary's area, had their travel

expenses and air-tickets paid for by foreign-based Gambians]. So I think it

is a mistake to believe that we who are away CAN DO BETTER FOR GAMBIA (than

those who are already at home) once we return, even if our contributions

can make a difference. What is deemed the only solution is, in my opinion,

just HALF A SOLUTION.

To come to anything near A solution, we have to discuss how our past

history influences ethnic relations and tribal distrust; how our insistence

on being persistent victims clouds our judgement of current priorities. We

have to uncover what anthropological forces, social structures, are

responsible for the automatic division of gender roles in our society -

usually to the detriment of women; and why is Gambian nationalism eclipsed

by Sarahuli, Fula,or Mandinka nationalism or considerations based on age!?

In part 2 of this topic I will write about some of these problems as they

were experienced (by me) in the Gambian Organization in Sweden, and I will

try to answer some of Buharry's criticism.



Lastly, I must thank all list members for honourably ignoring calls and

claims made by village nationalists from Gunjur and Serre-kunda. I really

hope that they would understand that your absolute silence is a loud signal

for them to courageously, and finally, lay down their sticks! :-) :-)

:-)........



Momodou S. Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 00:37:00 -0400 (AST)

From: Fafa Sanyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



Hi, Malanding and all the Bantaba people,

I have been following the very interesting discussion on coastal erosion

in The Gambia.



I am a geologist by training and profession and I have been higly involved

in thinking and trying to seek a sollution if there is any to coastal

erosion in The Gambia.The theories of geological and geomorphological

processes of coastal environment are really complex and cannot be dealt

in this limited time and space.So what I would rather do is to give a

very brief history of response measures so far taken to combat coastal

erosion in The Gambia and some general ideas I have gathered trough my

personal experiece and readings.



The entire coastline of west and central Africa, from Mauritania to Angola

is retreating at diferential but alarming rates in almost all these

countries (see UNEP Regional Seas Report and Studies No. 107, 1989).In

Senegal for example, shoreline retreat at Rufisque has been estimated at

between 0.45 and 2.46 m/yr (1959 to 1980).As recently as 1997, the

Sangomar spit that borders the saloum river was been completely cutoff,

totally

inundating the village of Jiffere (personal visit to the site in July

1997).In The Gambia, studies ( mainly aerial photo interpretation ) have

indicated a general erosion rate of 1-2m/yr. In Localized severely

affected areas such as the Banjul muslim cemetery area, Rufisque and

Jeffere, in senegal and many other areas in the subregion such as the

victoria beach Lagoes erosion rates are much higher. The Geology

department of Chiek Anta Diop University in Dakar has carried many

studies,like wise other parts of the subregion and overseas including

the US but there is yet no conclusive answer to the problems of coastal

erosion.



In The Gambia like many parts of the world, several hard and soft

stabilization efforts were tried but so far the success story is hardly

told anywhere. Even in the US a lot of failures of beach protection

efforts have been reported.



In 1957, the Banjul muslim and christian cemetery area suffered from

flooding during spring tide. Groynes of ruhn palm were constructed with

concrete pannels as respose . This was latter abandonned and rhun palm

piles connected by timber walling and ruhn palm sheet piles, jetted into

the sand secured

to the walling by means of nailing was tried. Both efforts have worked for

sometime and latter failed as we observe today.A combination of groynes

and

boulder stone pitching retained in gabions have also been tried, with no

success.



Resently the muslim community heaped some boulder stones on the seaward

side of the muslim cemetery and this also could not work. This effort was

followed by another gabion basket (bolders in coated wire mesh ) method of

protection which is also failing.The most recent effort is UNDP sponsured

effort which has been mentioned in one of the e-mail messages.



The above is just a synopsys of the problems and efforts. The biggest

question is which stabilization method is most suitable and why all these=

=20

methods are failig. All methods

including concrete wall have failed in many places and infact such

methods have a very serious side effects of the sea attacking the two ends

of the

wall and thus aggravating erosion at these sides.There are several

examples of

this which I cannot give here, but the various sea wall trials in

Rufisque, in senegal are typical and near home examples. The sea wall at

Radio Syd is proved to only hold the sea temporally, The effect of end

erosion can be seen there too.



Therefore the issue of coastal erosion is global and the causes are not

very clear in many places including the Gambia and Senegal. The current

trend of thought is better coastal zone planning, i.e the planning and

management of human activities in the coastal environment. Relocation of

human activities including settlements are some of the solutions in some

literature.This is a very costly venture but it may worth thinking and

planning at an early stage. The village of Jeferre, in Senegal was forced

to relocate by nature within a very short period of time. The US

Geological Survey

report " Coasts in Crisis " by S.J. Williams, K Dodd, and K. K.Gohn, 1991

suggested that the first step needed to manage the coastal crisis is" to

understand our- coast better, to build a solid foundation of earth-science

data on coastal processes and evolution". =20



Thus Sand mining, infracstructure development are all anthropogenic

activities which have been blamed for causing or aggravating coastal

erosion. This cannot be denied but, natural factors such as low

topography,unconsolidated rocks, aggressive hydrodynamic system, and more

importantly sea level rise should be serious looked into, particalarly in

the case of west Africa region.



Malanding, this is done in a big hurry but I think I need to share little

I know in the Senegambia region with all of you. I am curently writing a

short paper on costal erosion in The Gambia.This cannot be available

immediately, because it has to go through academic scrutiny.



Anyway the National Environment Agency (NEA) can be of some help in

providing more recent interventions and the current coastal zone

management paradigm in the Gambia =20



Thanks



Fafa

On Wed, 7 Jan 1998, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:



>=20

> > From

> > Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 09:49:26 +0100

> > From: =3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D <

> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

shington.edu>

> > Subject: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

> > MIME-Version: 1.0

> > Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

> > X-To: "'

> > X-Priority: 3

> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> >=20

> > Jabou, I made the same experience when I visited Gambia in November.

> > Some oceanographers must come to gambia and advice the government. As I

> > see it they have started to prevent just outside Banjul where you have

> > the cementary. But at the same time the coast, and the beach where I wa=

s

> > staying this time was taken. The beachbar at the Hotel Atlantic was nea=

r

> > to disappear one night. Banjul will one day (if not allready) be an

> > island. The Sea want to break through, and if the government want to

> > preserve, they need experts. All the sand taken from the beaches go to

> > all the building-activities, because the tradition is building with

> > concrete-blocks.(Which I will change with my house in Gambia) The more

> > houses, the more sand they transport from your beaches. And because of

> > the big lorries going to Gunjur-Kartong, to bring sand from the beach,

> > the main road is totally spoiled. The government got a foreign loan, (a=

s

> > I was told on the news in november) to build a new road from

> > Serekunda/Bijilo to Gunjur along the coastline. What that will come to

> > mean of exploitation of natural ressources, or rich gambians to buy the

> > costal area for housing in the long run, or better conditions for the

> > people living down there, better transport, better service etc., will b=

e

> > interesting to follow. How the government will balance the development

> > and the preservation of nature and natural ressources at the same time=

,

> > is interesting for a foreigner as me, who can se the result in Denmark

> > from just thinking of progressing the infra-structure, and now have to

> > repair from the investments in the past. It all helps to give a better

> > NGP !! First take the ressources and build the towns, the roads and all

> > that, and now "repair" the nature again. Just a comment Asbj=F8rn.

> =20

>=20

> I thank Jabou and Asbjorn for bringing up the Gambia beach problem. Let m=

e start by saying that I am no expert in this subject. I happen to be a con=

cern somebody having the feeling that somthing is not right.=20

>=20

> Jabou some legend say that Banjul will be consumed by the sea. I am no b=

eliever in legend but I think the threat to Banjul and the surrounding is n=

o doubt real and I believe it is well understood by the government. What is=

not clear is whether the real cause of it is undertood. Theories say that =

sand mining is the major cause followed by construction particularly on the=

south Bank of the estuary. However several attempts have been made to miti=

gate the problem including banning sand mining between Banjul and Bijilo p=

erhaps even beyond. What is interesting is that the problem seems to be inc=

reasing. The only things that really seem to work (only for a short while t=

hough) is the artificial Barriers on the beach. I will call expert to corre=

ct me on this. If that seems to be the case then we might want to look beyo=

nd sand mining on the south Bank. I think that big picture approach may giv=

e us better understanding. A complete study of ocean and river currents on =

both sides of the !

> !

> !

> !

> !

> river.=20

>=20

> I say that one reason. For quite sometime now (perhaps 20 yrs) there is a=

growing sand bank near Barra around the ferry terminal and former GPMB de=

pot. The problem was so serious that the Ferry terminal had to be regularly=

dredged. That problem could have come from the construction of those stuct=

ures. If so then one may ask, where would all that sand be if the structure=

s were never built? Perhap we could hydrologists and physicists in the Bant=

aba who are familar with the area to put in their thoughts.=20

>=20

> Asbjorn, one can understand your feelings about the potential impacts of =

the new road. Let me say that there is no land between Tanjeh and Banjul th=

at one can call "really public" except for a few patches. Also unless thing=

s changed since 1994, much of the lands in the area along the proposed road=

had been purchased by affluent Gambians aware of the plans since early 199=

0s. The road had been part of the tourist development plan and almost all t=

he beach (except a few strips) had been desinated Tourist Develepment Area.=

Talking of Natural Resources, it is sad to say,there is very little of tha=

t.

>=20

> Malanding jaiteh

>=20

>=20





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 03:12:02 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Hi Winston,

Are you the same Winston Paco Abraham from Saints..if you are then you were

my classmate in the good Father Gough Saints Days when we whooped every one

at books and play..if not still a very big welcome from me..Pa Musa Jallow



----------

> From:





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 08 Jan 1998 00:57:35 PST

From: "latjor ndow" <

To:

Subject: conference

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



greetings:

since i've been away for a while, let me first wish everyone a

fruitful new year.

i am in the process of organizing a conference in the d.c. area in

conjunction with our independence anniversary celebration. i would

like to invite groups and individuals who may be interested in

helping organize this conference to please contact me as soon as

possible. (tel. 703-567-5755)

it is my desire to have this conference focus on the issue of

'leadership'. the washington metropolitan area (i.e. d.c., maryland,

northern virginia) has one of the largest (if not the largest)

concentration of gambians in the u.s. yet, like most other regions where

gambians are found in large numbers, we are fragmented. this issue is

not a new one. as a matter of fact, reading through mr. sidibeh's

posting (a sobering piece too), mr. buharry gassama had again raised the

issue. our further fragmentation is hence reflected in our lack of

economic (hence political) power.

as a new/old resident of the district, i am very much aware of most (if

not all the issues) that impede our forward progress. as a matter of

fact, one does not have to be a rocket scientist to identify these. go

to any 'kampeekaay' and raise the issue of our community's condition and

you will hear (between sips of attaya of course) some of the most

brilliant analyses on why we are divided. age, gender, ethnicity,

educational or religious background all become non-issues when the

gambian mind goes to work dissecting 'our problems'! the issue then, it

seems to me, is not our lacking in understanding of the nature of our

problem. we know it intimately! where we have fallen short has been in

devising solutions and IMPLEMENTING them.

when at the end of our endless analyzing we corner the great beast

called 'disunity', rather than wrestle with it head on like the great

bulls we claim we are, we conveniently form 'new organizations' to

further isolate ourselves from each other. there is nothing wrong in

forming organizations, the problem is when they replicate each other.

below is a part of a piece i just submitted to 'GESTU', the official

newsletter of the Gambia People's Association (GPA) (their inaugural

issue will be out by the end of this week), one of the contenders for

the d.c. throne. it is a hurried piece but i hope it will serve as

openers in the process of dialoguing with the various groups and the

community in general. i do invite criticism and comments to everything i

wrote.



============================

The Founders: This group consist of those few individuals who initially

came together to bring the organization into existence. Their stated

goals are noble and selfless, always in the interest of the people. The

people first! They have a vested interest in protecting the interests of

the organization to the point that it becomes a very personal issue. It

is usually this personalization of the organization which will become

the source of future discord. Outsiders will soon view the organization

and this group as one. They will say that the organization belongs to

this group of individuals. Statements like, "organization ni Pateh ak

Demba ak Aji ńoy organize ALD bi". Or it can take an ethnic tone,

"Tukulor yei organize tey". On the other hand, the Founders take on the

added psychological burden of seeing themselves as the only ones who

truly care about the welfare of the community and would strive on even

in isolation. Documents may be modified, albeit legally, to ensure that

no 'outsider' can come in and 'takeover'. The 'Supreme Council'-type

language is evoked. Enter Kukoi Samba Seytane! Seeds of discord ...

The Usurpers: This group may consist of individuals who were part of the

Founders who became disenchanted for whatever reasons (positions,

ethnicity and finance being the major ones), or new members with their

personal agendas. This group may act in one of two ways when they lash

out at the Founders group. Either they will accuse the latter of being

power hungry, money-squandering individuals and discourage others from

joining the organization, or be more bold and create a separate

organization, and 'do their own thing'. The danger here is that there is

more division and disenchantment within the community, making the

possibility of unity even more remote. The Usurpers group will also

create a wonderful manifesto professing their noble goal of serving the

people. After a month or two of high intensity, the interest level of

some (not all) of the group members fizzles out. Stagnation begins to

set in. The people begin to say, 'they are no different from those whom

they were accusing.' Internal feuds may occur as frustration builds,

further undermining the group's ability to deliver. Also, because they

acted in haste to set the organization up, which

is usually the case when a coup is in the process of occurring (remember

the early days of the AFPRC? What's that officer's name who used to zoom

through the kombo highways with his rocket launcher?), individuals with

skills, zeal, and discipline may not be present at the appointing of

officers for the organization. (N.B. One can be a usurper and still do

good. Recall the great usurping dynasty of the 'Askias' (Asikiyaa) of

Mandeland!)

The Outsiders: That is all of us who either do not care about the

welfare of the organizations or are interested but do not want to be

involved. This group is unpredictable by its very nature. It is an

undefined collective of individuals. They are quick to condemn the bad

but slow to applaud the good. Despite their whimsical nature they have

the final say since it was for them that the organizations were created

and continue to be created. To serve the people is the rallying cry! (To

keep up with the times, modern versions are in vogue. E.g.

Accountability and ...)

The Intelligentia: This group is really part of the Outsider group,

however because of the importance of their potential work for the

community they deserve a special category. O.k. Call me an egoist.

Perhaps, you say, it is because I have been categorized many a time as

belonging to this group which is the reason why I have accorded them

special favor. Well, there may be an element of truth in that. Be that

as it may, this group has always been approached for their endorsement

in legitimizing the various organizations. Be it in their participation

in conferences, or as Board of Directors, or Special Advisors, and so

on. They are certainly part of the equation. (Note that an equation has

two sides - a problem side and a solution side). The intelligentia, as

represented (at least in the eyes of the organizations and community) by

the 'Doctors' who are seen as forever analyzing the social malaise from

higher ground are perceived to be unreachable and unapproachable by

large segments of the community. The younger generations especially have

gradually developed a "who cares about them" attitude. Conferences

organized are seldom attended by more than a handful and never by the

young. During ALDs, soccer (a youthful activity) always wins in numbers

while our most brilliant thinkers are left to speak to each other! The

intelligentia has therefore also developed an attitude of

'being-in-the-community-but-not-a-part-of-it'. (It is worth noting that

there are more Gambian 'Doctors' in the Washington Metropolitan Area

than in any other part of the U.S.!) Of course the intelligentia does

not only consist of those with the 'Dr.' title in front of their names,

but also a large number of Gambian men and women in the academic and

professional worlds. This latter group has by and large been ignored in

the calculations of the organizational architects having been

overshadowed by their more 'higher ranking', more 'authoritative

sounding titled' counter-parts.

Then of course there are the sub-groups. The religious organizations,

the informal social groups - the 'hangoo kais', the weekly or monthly

family gatherings, the D.J.s and M.C.s who make the dancehalls lively,

the Yai yi kompins who organize Tama programs, the young and wasting

talented brothers who seek guidance (if only we knew how to listen to

their call), our young sisters whose creative energies are being

expended at the Malls, the children who suddenly make us realize that

creating a viable environment/community in which they can grow is no

longer a 'joke thing'. For each one of them that we have lost to the

'jungle out there', they serve as reminders by weighing on our

conscience of our failure to 'do the right thing' by coming together.

A viable community therefore is one in which all aspects of our daily

living are addressed within our community. It is one in which the

economic well-being of the community is addressed. Where are our

thriving businesses? It is one in which the educational needs of the

community are addressed. Where are our Daycare Centers, K-12 Schools,

and our College advisory board? It is one in which the spiritual needs

of the community are addressed. (The Muslim community need to be

commended in the great strides they continue to make to address this

issue. Witness the Dairas, clerics, and organization that they have

produced. The Christian elders in the community and others need to

follow this example.) The social life of the community though well

catered to at parties, ngëntés, weddings, sabars, and so forth, still

needs to be addressed. The very fact that it is the most vibrant aspect

of the community makes it even more vital to the future unity of the

community. Where then is the roof that must house the many talented

Gambians whose latent prowess, be it in Deejaying, Rapping, Dancing,

Singing, Playing musical instruments, Acting or in the technical back-up

that is needed to produce Shows that will one day rival those at the

Kennedy Center? After spending tens of thousands of dollars renting

halls to host the many events we have had, when will we be build The

Gambia House? These and many others are what a community-based

organization ought to be focusing on. We will fail every time we attempt

to deviate from it. Every time we personalize, history shows that we

have lost. Let us learn from the past and move forward with confidence

that victory is but a short step away. Long live Gambians!

-----------================----------

i wish to utilize this conference as a forum in which we begin to talk

to each other rather than at each other (if we talk at all). those who

claim leadership of the various groupings must become part of the

process of untangling ourselves from our own doings. they must be seen

to begin to act in a proactive manner by their constituents to be

working for unity. so why not have a roundtable discussion of the

leaders? let us call the leaders of the foundations, associations,

support groups, religious organizations, soccer associations, educators,

professionals, youth leaders, d.j.s, business leaders (e.g. braiding

salons owners), the embassy (d.c. is strategically too important for us

not to involve our embassy in our affairs. forget the politiking until

we become a viable community!)

that's all for now. i know i have said a mouthful and i apologize it.

long live gambians!

latjor



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 17:06:03 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Clinton To Tour Nine African States.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT







President Bill Clinton is expected to tour

nine African states in the first half of 1998, Clinton would travel to Angola,

Congo (Brazzaville), the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt,

Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

His African tour will be preceded by that of his Vice-President

Al Gore to the same countries in the first quarter of this year.



The rest of the news is hiding in the bush but if you are afraid of

the shootings then get it from:



Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



























------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 18:25:41 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr.Sanyang,

Thanks for the piece, and keep up good work down

there!





Regards Bassss!

@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

-



Hi, Malanding and all the Bantaba people,



Thus Sand mining, infracstructure development are all anthropogenic

activities which have been blamed for causing or aggravating coastal

erosion. This cannot be denied but, natural factors such as low

topography,unconsolidated rocks, aggressive hydrodynamic system, and more

importantly sea level rise should be serious looked into, particalarly in

the case of west Africa region.



Malanding, this is done in a big hurry but I think I need to share little

I know in the Senegambia region with all of you. I am curently writing a

short paper on costal erosion in The Gambia.This cannot be available

immediately, because it has to go through academic scrutiny.



Anyway the National Environment Agency (NEA) can be of some help in

providing more recent interventions and the current coastal zone

management paradigm in the Gambia



Thanks









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 19:43:15 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: IS IT IN OUR NATURE? - PART 1

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit





Elakeh!

Even though I am very angry at your insinuation that Sukuru

Kunda,Gambia's premier City, is a village(how could you put it on the same

level as that tiny place.............? Jabbou,please help with the name!),I

must commend you for your effort in revitalizing this very important

subject:"Is It In Our Nature?"



I very sincerely hope you would do justice to the subject,thus addressing

not only the questions raised by Buharry, but also try to account for the

ones recently raised by Latdjor.And to make sure that you can have no excuse

for not exhaustively analyzing this very Gambian desease,I am hereby

providing you with Buharry's original message.



I am sure if anybody could clearly explain to us this Gambian sickness,you

could;what I am however not sure of is whether you, in the process, would

try to pull any Kartong tricks(stuffs) here?! I hope you won't,because

Gambia-l would not allow you to get away with it.But in the mean time,Keep

Up The Good Work Down There and have a great Weekend!



Regards

Bassss!

(The Sukuru Kunda Supreme Alkaloo)

****************************************************************************

********************** Momodou Sidibeh wrote:-





>Unless, I am greatly in error, this question related to the larger problem

>of the inability for Gambians, broadly speaking, to be able to come

>together, united, in order to democratically deal with whatever it is they

>think should be done about their collective predicament. The question was

>originally raised by my fellow Stockholmer, Mr. Momodou Buharry Gassama



> To come to anything near A solution, we have to discuss how our past

>history influences ethnic relations and tribal distrust; how our insistence

>on being persistent victims clouds our judgement of current priorities. We

>have to uncover what anthropological forces, social structures, are

>responsible for the automatic division of gender roles in our society -

>usually to the detriment of women; and why is Gambian nationalism eclipsed

>by Sarahuli, Fula,or Mandinka nationalism or considerations based on age!?

>In part 2 of this topic I will write about some of these problems as they

>were experienced (by me) in the Gambian Organization in Sweden, and I will

>try to answer some of Buharry's criticism.

>

>Lastly, I must thank all list members for honourably ignoring calls and

>claims made by village nationalists from Gunjur and Serre-kunda. I really

>hope that they would understand that your absolute silence is a loud signal

>for them to courageously, and finally, lay down their sticks! :-) :-)

>:-)........

>

>Momodou S. Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.

>***************************************************************************

***

Buharry Gassama wrote:-



Hi!

I have always wondered why we as Gambians are one of most

disorganised group of foreigners in all the countries I have been to

outside Gambia. Why we have difficulties setting up cohesive and

representative organisations. Why in Atlanta (when I lived there) and in

Göteborg here in Sweden we have organisations or nightclubs for Wollofs

and others for Mandinkas. Why Gambian holidays are celebrated based on

tribal lines. Why it is difficult to accept it when one of us prospers.

Why we report fellow Gambians who overstay their visas instead of

helping them. Why we refuse to patronise Gambians who set up businesses.

Why we involve in petty squabbles and fights, backbiting, "taysantays"

etc. instead of channelling our energies towards endeavours that can

improve our lot both in Babylon and back home. Why we ....

Is it in our nature to be jealous? Is it in our nature to be

disorganised? Is it in our nature to petty? OR, are we just lost?

Buharry.







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 12:13:41 -0500 (EST)

From: David Gilden <

To:

Subject: Traveling overland, Banjul-Bamako

Message-ID: <l03110701b0da6ba87146@[204.215.135.128]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hello,

Happy new year to all,

Soon I will be in the Gambia to study kora (:

I want to go overland to Bamako, and need to

find out the following:

*1 How long will it will take leaving fom Brikama, one day & 1/2 ?

*2 What can expect to pay, including the train at Tamakunda. How long is

the train to Bamako?

*3 What time will I need to leave and what day is the best so that I

connect with

the Seneglease train out of Dakar.

*Will I (Should I) plan on staying over night in Baase?



Thanks for any and all help with planning this adventure.



Abaraka Baake,

Dowda











*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*



http://www.drive.net/kora.htm







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 12:21:00 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: fw - pass it on

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Hi everybody -



I want to err on the side of caution, but, if it is a hoax, please

excuse me.



Soffie



FYI



WARNING!!!! If you receive an e-mail titled "JOIN THE CREW" DO



NOT open it! It will erase EVERYTHING on your hard drive!



Send this message out to as many people as you can ... this is

a

new virus and not many people know about it!



This message was received this morning from IBM, and the Army

National Guard, please share it with anyone that might access

the

Internet.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 16:26:27 -0000

From: "

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: Finally, a Gambian paper on the net.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit







Hello Gambia-L



We are happy to announce a Gambian addition to the growing amount of

newspapers on the web.



The bi-monthly (twice every month) FRESH newspaper is now on the Internet.



--------------

As the first Company in the Gambia the Informer Media Group Company Ltd.

has

introduced a Online version of the bi-monthly newspaper FRESH on the World

Wide Web.

If you have Internet access you can check us out on these addresses for the

first ALL FREE Online edition of FRESH;

http://w1.2220.telia.com/~u222000299

http://home.sol.no/~tgrotnes

If you are a member with Commit in the Gambia, the address is:

http://www.commit.gm



-The Informer Media Group would like to invite any interested parties to

come up with suggestions for changes or content to the FRESH Online

version.



The FRESH paperversion is now sold in one thousand copies around The

Gambia.

The Informer Media Group are welcoming any international advertisers and

interested investors..



Please send any enquiry and comment to the FRESH e-mail address:

lamkins@commit.gm



Address:



The Informer Media Group Company Ltd.

Publishers of FRESH,

The Sports & Entertainment Chronicle,

YMCA opposite MDI, Kanifing, The Gambia

P.O. Box: 2735, Serrekunda, The Gambia , Fax: 225833,









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 08 Jan 1998 12:36:34 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: fw - pass it on

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Ceesay Soffie wrote:

>

> Hi everybody -

>

> I want to err on the side of caution, but, if it is a hoax, please

> excuse me.

>

> Soffie

>

> FYI

>

> WARNING!!!! If you receive an e-mail titled "JOIN THE CREW" DO

>

> NOT open it! It will erase EVERYTHING on your hard drive!

>

> Send this message out to as many people as you can ... this is

> a

> new virus and not many people know about it!

>

> This message was received this morning from IBM, and the Army

> National Guard, please share it with anyone that might access

> the

> Internet.



Thanks Soffie

I am sure that was what happened to my old computer.

Habib

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 13:19:02 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Finally, a Gambian paper on the net.

Message-ID: <



Torstein,

Thanks to you and your colleagues for making this dream come true. I hope there will come a day when daily papers will join the boat.



Malanding





> From

> Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 16:26:27 -0000

> From: "

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Finally, a Gambian paper on the net.

> MIME-Version: 1.0

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

> X-To: "Gambia-L" <

> X-MSMail-Priority: Normal

> X-Priority: 3

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

> via Commit

>

>

>

> Hello Gambia-L

>

> We are happy to announce a Gambian addition to the growing amount of

> newspapers on the web.

>

> The bi-monthly (twice every month) FRESH newspaper is now on the Internet.

>

> --------------

> As the first Company in the Gambia the Informer Media Group Company Ltd.

> has

> introduced a Online version of the bi-monthly newspaper FRESH on the World

> Wide Web.

> If you have Internet access you can check us out on these addresses for the

> first ALL FREE Online edition of FRESH;

> http://w1.2220.telia.com/~u222000299

> http://home.sol.no/~tgrotnes

> If you are a member with Commit in the Gambia, the address is:

> http://www.commit.gm

>

> -The Informer Media Group would like to invite any interested parties to

> come up with suggestions for changes or content to the FRESH Online

> version.

>

> The FRESH paperversion is now sold in one thousand copies around The

> Gambia.

> The Informer Media Group are welcoming any international advertisers and

> interested investors..

>

> Please send any enquiry and comment to the FRESH e-mail address:

> lamkins@commit.gm

>

> Address:

>

> The Informer Media Group Company Ltd.

> Publishers of FRESH,

> The Sports & Entertainment Chronicle,

> YMCA opposite MDI, Kanifing, The Gambia

> P.O. Box: 2735, Serrekunda, The Gambia , Fax: 225833,

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 11:08:45 -0800 (PST)

From: Sarian Loum <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia and The TeleCentres!

Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9801081108.1424.sarian@groucho>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-MD5: OHiRxNOJDR0E1EIUK9R/ZQ==



Sankung,



Can you please enlighten us as to the problems Gamtel is facing with international calls?

Frequently, during conversations to Banjul, phone lines are interrupted or just go dead

and since I like to chat I always have to end up calling two or three times before

concluding my conversation. Its pretty frustrating and annoying to be interrupted like

that. First of all are you guys aware of the problem and is there a plan to remedy the

situation? I don't know if local calls are affected but international calls definitely

are.



regards,



sarian



------------- Begin Forwarded Message -------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 10:49:15 -0800 (PST)

From: Sarian Loum <sarian@groucho>

Subject: Re: Gambia and The TeleCentres!

To: Gampatriots@Corp

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-MD5: 6Sqe/fSi9n1W+DLkfl4vLw==



Bass,



I'm not quite sure how much progress if any, Gamtel has made towards Sankung's speech but

I do know for a fact that quality of service has deteriorated the last several months as

I'm a frequent caller to Banjul and in the middle of conversations phone lines just go

dead or theres an interruption for a minute or two before you can hear the Banjul party

you're talking to. I'm sure if some of you are frequent Banjul callers you would have

already experienced this problem. So I'm not sure what the fault is or went wrong but

Gamtel is experiencing problems with their connectivity. Quality has really gone down,

maybe this is something Sankung can enlighten us about what he thinks the problem is and

if theres any current plan to remedy the situation. I may post this to Gambia-L since

Sankung is not a subscriber to the bush list.



regards,



sarian





> From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

> To: <Gampatriots@Corp>

> Subject: Re: Gambia and The TeleCentres!

> Date: Sun, 28 Dec 1997 18:54:05 +0300

> X-MSMail-Priority: Normal

> X-Priority: 3

> MIME-Version: 1.0

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

>

>

> ------------------------------------------------------------------------

>

>

> "Telecentres - Towards Universal Service",

>

>

> ------------------------------------------------------------------------

>

>

> Sankung SAWO

> GAMTEL, The Gambia

> Panel #2

>

>

> Mr. Chairman,

>

>

> I am very much pleased to be given the opportunity to address this august

> body on this interesting issue.

>

> Before I go further, let me give a brief description of the geography and

> demography of The Gambia (1993 Statistical Data):

>

> Population = 1,025,867,

> Total area = about 10,000 sq.km,

> Teledensity = 1.4 - 2.0.

>

>

> ITU 'Missing Link Report' contains the recommendation that:

>

> - By the year 2000, each and every individual should be within an easy

> reach of a telecommunication service.

>

> This problably defines what is called "Universal Service".

>

> These are the two main guidelines for GAMTEL as, so far, the sole company

> in the Gambia confered with the responsibility to provide

> telecommunications services -including telematics.

>

> I wish to quote from GAMTEL's 1994 Annual Budget Report:

>

> "GAMTEL's TARGET IS NOT 'A TELEPHONE FOR EVERYBODY' but 'Telephone Access

> and Quality of Service for Everybody'".

>

> Also the Managing Director in his report stated that:

> (GAMTEL) Customers are becoming more sophisticated in their requirements

> for our services and technology. The company must respond by becoming truly

> customer driven and by using all resources to deliver the best possible

> service at the lowest possible cost.

>

> Mr. Chairman, it is thus clear to all of us in the Gambia why GAMTEL

> embarked on setting up more than 20 TeleCentres throughout the Gambia and

> the building of a truly National Infrastructure backbone: namely, a

> state-of-the-art Fiber Optic Cable, about 400km long, along the entire

> length of the country, and a Digital Microwave Radio Link backbone 34mb/s

> in parallel with it. This is what I would regard as the very basis of a

> National Information Infrastructure needed for a National Information

> Highway.

>

> Mr. Chairman, most people in this audience would agree with me that, in

> Africa, our bottleneck to having a Continental Information Highway - or

> Super Highways as it will be in the next century when we have convergence

> of voice, data and video i.e. multimedia services - is the lack of basic

> broadband (multimegabit) telecommunications links in most of the countries

> South of Sahara desert.

>

> But I believe there is a lot to be learnt from the new democratic South

> Africa and most of our countries can benefit from partnerships with this

> shining state. Of course, for us in The Gambia, and GAMTEL in particular,

> we believe that, in terms of communication infrastructure and provision

> (and availability) of services, we are only a step behind South Africa. I

> will compound this statement by the fact that, according to BT and AT&T,

> Gambia (GAMTEL) has the second highest call completion rates in Africa!

>

> Before I left Gambia for this meeting, by boss informed me that, in fact,

> 34MB/s chunk of the fibre backbone is reserved for MultiChannel TV and

> Data.

>

> Mr. Chairman, may I quote again a relevant statement:

>

> The EC Telecoms Commissioner, Martin Bangemann, is quoted by CWI magazine

> that (he) has identified lack of network infrastructure competition as a

> major obstacle to the development of high-speed Pan-European networking.

>

> But whilst Europeans are worrying about competition in infrastructure, in

> the US, the concern is with SERVICES AND APPLICATIONS.

>

> What is our worry in Africa?

>

> Going back to the Gambian situation and the strategies that GAMTEL is

> taking in a match towards the year 2000, I would like to see GAMTEL

> succeeding in building a National Internet network, even before leasing a

> US$65.000 64kbps link for connection to world-wide Internet. GAMTEL has the

> resources to do this and the infrastructure also. GAMTEL, in its own house,

> is standardizing on UNIX and all its computer systems are on UNIX platforms

> with TCP/IP LAN protocol! After all that is what the core of WWI hosts are

> - UNIX based computers, mainly.

>

>

>

> Conservatively, I could say that GAMTEL could provide Email and related

> multimedia services throughout the Gambia, on its multimegabit backbones

> and through its Telecentres, to the majority of the people in the country.

> Plans are already well advanced to set up a national Email system, and

> which in time would also have databases - on finance, economic and

> educational information - this year 1995. The service could be made

> available to all the Telecentres, including those owned by private

> individuals, in order to reach the masses essentially.

>

> In fact, Mr. Chairman, I forgot to mention two value-added network services

> that GAMTEL also provides in the Gambia now, namely a cellular (mobile)

> telephone network and a Packet Switch Data Network (X.25 network). The

> latter is going to b e used for gateway connection of the national Email

> host to X.400 mail servers in the UK and in the USA, and also as an

> alternative access medium.

>

> Before I conclude my speech, let me highlight a very important sector of

> our economies, namely the private sector (enterprises), which I expect to

> be the engine of the African Information highway initiative. Enabled by the

> public sector, especially the Governments, the private sector must take the

> lead in financing the future services.

>

> Mr. Michael Jensen said, in an answer to a question from the floor, that

> one of the main reasons of lack of adequate connectivity of existing

> networks (in Africa) today is low-level of economic activity. Mr.

> Chairmain, I totally agree with the gentleman. I believe that telecom

> companies will no doubt resolve this problem if and when we have high

> trading activities between our countries. This is not the reality now.

>

> Finally, I would like to tell a real story about my own village, where I

> come from, about 30km away from the capital, Banjul: Village name is Nuimi

> Lameng.

>

> First telephone communication ever in this village of 150 households, using

> a mobile (cellular) telephone set with a microphone in December 1993,

> enable villagers to make family 'conference' call with their village folks

> living abroad - e.g. in USA, Europe, etc. A whole family sits around the

> mobile set and communicates with the person at the other end.

>

> Thank you, Mr. Chairman.

>

>

> ------------------------------------------------------------------------

>

>

> So,what, if any, progress has been made since Mr.Sawo made his that very

> optimistic predictions two years ago?! How connected (email/Internet) has

> Gambia been since then?

>

> A very Happy and Prosperous 1998 to everyone in the Bantabaaa!

>

> Regards Bassss!





------------- End Forwarded Message -------------







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 15:58:20 -0500 (EST)

From: YAIKAH MARIE JENG <

To: Sarian Loum <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Gambia and The TeleCentres!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



hi sarian,

this is yaikah just writing to say that i've also experienced the same

thing with my calls back home and it's happened to me quite a few times

already. i hope GAMTEL can figure out what's going because just like

another member said, i also end up calling at least twice just to finish a

conversation.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 9 Jan 1998 00:41:24 -0000

From: "

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: Re: Gambian Online papers

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit







Hi Gambia-L.



Resending this intro message...and adding some critisism!!



-------------------------------------

Hello Gambia-L



We are happy to announce a Gambian addition to the growing amount of

newspapers on the web.



The bi-monthly (twice every month) FRESH newspaper is now on the Internet.



--------------

As the first Company in the Gambia the Informer Media Group Company Ltd.

has

introduced a Online version of the bi-monthly newspaper FRESH on the World

Wide Web.

If you have Internet access you can check us out on these addresses for the

first ALL FREE Online edition of FRESH;

http://w1.2220.telia.com/~u222000299

http://home.sol.no/~tgrotnes

If you are a member with Commit in the Gambia, the address is:

http://www.commit.gm



The Informer Media Group would like to invite any interested parties to

come up with suggestions for changes or content to the FRESH Online

version.



The FRESH paperversion is now sold in one thousand copies around The

Gambia.

The Informer Media Group are welcoming any international advertisers and

interested investors..



Please send any enquiry and comment to the FRESH e-mail address:

lamkins@commit.gm



Address:



The Informer Media Group Company Ltd.

Publishers of FRESH,

The Sports & Entertainment Chronicle,

YMCA opposite MDI, Kanifing, The Gambia

P.O. Box: 2735, Serrekunda, The Gambia , Fax: 225833,



----------------------------------------------------------------------





Anybody has any comments on the paper?

Are you able to read it at the addresses?



And why this silence from the Observer-group people on this topic??



Just to make sure;

The reason we believe Observer is NOT on the web is due to two things:

Observer itself and the Observer group.



As a company we cannot put on such a project, without having other people

that are

actually pursuing the topic actively.

If we always have to push and push to get this thing to go through we will

in the end think

"why do we try to do this for these people when they don't even seem to be

able to something about it themselves.?"

I mean, come on, you guys (and girls) are supposed to be a bunch of high

educated fellows with some resources, so this

thing should be a piece of cake!!

It's nothing I would be more happy about than see The Observer going

online, but i demands ACTION from the group.

Just to give you an example; you now know what kind of equipment (MAC)

Observer use. Is it so impossible to try out a system

similar to that for some of you and to spend SOME time developing this

automatic Observer page-converting??

Why do you not ask us any questions if it is possible to do this or that,

or if we can implement any solution you come up with??



COME ON guys and girls.

Is it RAMADAN that takes a knock on you??



Regards,

Tosh "full speed"

Commit



PS. please tell anybody interested in The Gambia about the addresses for

the FRESH Online paper.







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 20:43:46 -0600

From: Tamsir Mbai <

To:

Subject: Re: conference

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Latjor,

At the very end of your analysis of The Gambian problem, you wrote "i

know i have said a mouthful and i apologize." No apologies needed. When the

time spent in reading a lengthy article is worth the while, then i believe

it is incumbent upon gambia-l to beg for more of such didactic lectures. I

feel your pain!! I feel you, Bro!!!!

Your analysis of our woes and what needs to be done to revolutionize

those woes into virtues is truely magnificent. Often times when we address

issues, we stop at only identifying the problem. In my opinion, the problem

is no mystery to any Gambian. So when you go beyond addressing the problem

to identifying probable solutions, i can only say, bravo.

Much like every Gambian who resides outside the country, i have

experienced first hand the salient points that you raised. Here in Dallas,

we have tried time and time again to confront the issues affecting us, but

more often than not, we come up with nothing more than empty talk. That is

mainly because of the detestable factions that are created as a by-product

of the parent organizations. I don't know how to resolve the situation in

Dallas, so i will refrain from trying to offer advice as to how to go about

doing so on gambia-l. One thing is certain: i will pray for your conference

to be successful. Maybe from there you can offer us guidance as regards how

to tackle the problem in our individual 'necks of the wood.'



DISCLAIMER: I'm not expecting a magic pill for a solution to our many

diverse problems.



Thanx again Latjor for the thorough analysis. I can only hope that gambians

in the D.C area will take time off to attend what could be a milestone in

redirecting our energies into a more fruitful enterprise.



On a belated note, Happy New Year to everyone. Peace to all members of Gambia-l.



It's Tamsir.

It's Tamsir.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 22:05:32 EST

From: RABANI <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Hi Pa Musa

thanks for the welcome and how are you. I heard that you returned to

theGambia but that was before i could see you. But if you can please email me

at my address so we can catch up.



bye for now



PACO



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 21:28:24 -0600

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: <

Subject: Re: fw - pass it on

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi folks,



i found the "pass it on" posting from Soffie rather interesting. i'm

working on setting up a Web site, and had my graphic designer make a button

called, you guessed it, "Pass It On" ! the idea behind the button is to

enable visitors to the Web site to e-mail their friends and colleagues

about information they found at the site. oh well, so much for

coincidences!!



and i'm glad to find Gambian media checking out the Web. i visited the

"Fresh" Web site, and found it really, well, refreshing! the only thing i

can say is that they should keep up the good work down there, as Bass would

put it.



on a related note, i read Torstein's comments about Observers' slowness in

getting on the Web. i recall writing a two-part article about the Internet

almost 4 years ago, and published ( i was told) by the Observer. the only

reason i said "i was told" is because i am yet to see a copy of any of the

published articles. i never asked for money when i sent the articles to

the paper, and also told myself that if i have to tell them to send me a

copy *before* they send me one, then something was wrong. in the event,

they did not send me a copy. and it's interesting to see all that's going

on the Internet especially in light of the fact that the world wide web

barely got more than a mention in my articles. back then, the Internet

wasn't for the fainthearted!!



other issues i'd like to touch on later include the Education Committee

report. i haven't read that one yet, and hope to do so in the next couple

of days. fact is i'm mega busy, and i sometimes feel really bombed that i

can't jump into the fray. also, Latjors' idea for a conference is a timely

one, as we can always expect from the guy. i suspect he's got a secret

band of secretaries who are at his beck and call. i mean, he has all the

ideas ;-) keep up the good work, folks.



i gotta go. have a great weekend, and best wishes to everyone in the New

Year.



Katim



----------

> From: Ceesay Soffie <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: fw - pass it on

> Date: Thursday, January 08, 1998 11:21 AM

>

> Hi everybody -

>

> I want to err on the side of caution, but, if it is a hoax, please

> excuse me.

>

> Soffie

>

> FYI

>

> WARNING!!!! If you receive an e-mail titled "JOIN THE CREW" DO

>

> NOT open it! It will erase EVERYTHING on your hard drive!

>

> Send this message out to as many people as you can ... this is

> a

> new virus and not many people know about it!

>

> This message was received this morning from IBM, and the Army

> National Guard, please share it with anyone that might access

> the

> Internet.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 22:27:56 -0600

From: Tamsir Mbai <

To: <

Subject: Re: Gambian Online papers

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Torstein,

Thanx for all the services that you are providing within The

Gambia. These are highly needed services and i commend you for taking the

initiative to do so. I visited the FRESH homepage, and at first glance, i

have to say that it looks beautiful. Unfortunately, i didn't spend enough

time online to be able to critique it. Nonetheless, I was able to read a

couple of articles, one of which was about Coach Alhagie Sillah's interview

with you guys. Thanks a lot again.



It's Tamsir (Gambia-l subscriber).

It's Tamsir.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 9 Jan 1998 11:28:37 -0600

From: Keretha Cash <

To: Kimberly McCord <

"Elaine E. Richards"

Subject: RE: Friendship letter

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BD1CF1.BB2F57A0"



This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understand

this format, some or all of this message may not be legible.



------ =_NextPart_000_01BD1CF1.BB2F57A0

Content-Type: text/plain



HAPPY NEW YEAR!



> ----------

> From: Laura Taggart

> Sent: Thursday, January 08, 1998 4:25 PM

> To: Keretha Cash; Bruce Walters; Morris & Jennie Angulo; Jean

> Gardon; Kathleen Roseboom; Patty Swan; Tricia Fredine; Elaine & Dave

> Subject: Fw: Friendship letter

>

>

>

> >> Subject: Friendship letter

>

> >>

> >> > Around The Corner: By Henson Towne

> >> >

> >> > Around the corner I have a friend,

> >> > In this great city that has no end,

> >> > Yet the days go by and weeks rush on,

> >> > And before I know it, a year is gone.

> >> > And I never see my old friends face,

> >> > For life is a swift and terrible race,

> >> > He knows I like him just as well,

> >> > As in the days when I rang his bell,

> >> > And he rang mine.

> >> >

> >> > If, we were younger then,

> >> > And now we are busy, tired men.

> >> > Tired of playing a foolish game,

> >> > Tired of trying to make a name.

> >> > "Tomorrow" I say "I will call on Jim"

> >> > "Just to show that I'm thinking of him."

> >> > But tomorrow comes and tomorrow goes,

> >> > And distance between us grows and grows.

> >> > Around the corner!- yet miles away,

> >> >

> >> > "Here's a telegram sir--"

> >> > "Jim died today."

> >> > And that's what we get and deserve in the end.

> >> > Around the corner, a vanished friend.

> >> >

> >> >

> >> > If you love someone, tell them. Remember always to say what you

> >> > mean.

> >> >

> >> > Never be afraid to express yourself. Take this opportunity to

> tell

> >> someone what they mean to you. Seize the day and have no regrets.

> >> >

> >> > Most importantly, stay close to your friends and family, for they

> >> > have helped make you the person that you are today and are what

> it's

> >> > all about anyway.

> >> >

> >> > Pass this along to your friends. Let it make a difference in your

> >> > day and theirs. The difference between expressing love and

> having

> >> > regrets which may stay around forever.

> >> >

> >> > This is a love chain letter. Within 1 hour you must send it to

> 10

> >> > other people. Within five days you will have a miraculous

> >> > occurrence in your relationships. You will find new love or have

> an

> >> > old love rekindled.

> >> >

> >> > If you do not send it, you will have once again passed up the

> >> > opportunity to do something loving and beautiful and continue

> the

> >> > trend that gives you problems in your relationships.

>

>



Date: Fri, 09 Jan 1998 12:26:13 EST

From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

To: <

Subject: RE Kartong/Gunjur

Message-ID: <



Sir,

I tried to send you a reply on this subject through your address but

couldn't get through. Please if you get this message, send me your

your address at

note.

I am from Gunjur, maybe we know each other. I have a lot to tell you.

Guys,

I appologoze for this private message, it was just that I couldn't get

to him through his address.

Thanks Buba Bojang ( Bada )





















------------------------------



Date: Sat, 10 Jan 1998 00:10:58 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Gambian Online papers

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Torstein,

Maybe my criticisms will come later,but ,for now, I have

nothing but praise for both you at Commit and the guys and girls at

FRESH.Its really great that ,finally, there would be a Gambian paper in

Cyberspace.From the look of it,you people have done an impressive job down

there.So,maybe our relucant friend,the Daily Gambian Observer, would now

realize that this Cyber Train will go anyway with or without them being

onboard.



I have gone through all the twelve pages (of text and image) of the present

issue,and I must admit that I was very impressed with both the scope and

dept of the issues it covered.I like among other things the interview they

did with our national coach,Mr.Sillah, in which he analyzed our Scorpions

eleventh hour shocking defeat during the Cabral Cup Tournament.I also like

the progressive and objective manner in which they conducted their

investigation into one of our society's enduring social

institutions,namely,polygamy.



So,all in all,I want to congratulate the people at FRESH for their

courageous embrace of Cyberspace, and Commit for the sterling job they did

in putting the paper on the Web and hoping and praying that the The Daily

Observer people and Us at GambiaNet would soon be able to do the same for

the Observer paper,the present lethargy notwithstanding.



So,all of you out there,Keep Up The Good Work down there!





Regards

Bassss!









>Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

> via Commit

>

>

>

>Hi Gambia-L.

>

>Resending this intro message...and adding some critisism!!

>

>-------------------------------------

>Hello Gambia-L

>

>We are happy to announce a Gambian addition to the growing amount of

>newspapers on the web.

>

>The bi-monthly (twice every month) FRESH newspaper is now on the Internet.

>

>--------------

>As the first Company in the Gambia the Informer Media Group Company Ltd.

>has

>introduced a Online version of the bi-monthly newspaper FRESH on the World

>Wide Web.

>If you have Internet access you can check us out on these addresses for the

>first ALL FREE Online edition of FRESH;

>http://w1.2220.telia.com/~u222000299

>http://home.sol.no/~tgrotnes

>If you are a member with Commit in the Gambia, the address is:

>http://www.commit.gm

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 9 Jan 1998 18:40:02 EST

From: BobbySil <

To:

Subject: Re: RE Kartong/Gunjur

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



BUBA,



WHO IS THIS MESAGE FOR????????????????????????????



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 10 Jan 1998 12:03:43 +0100

From:

To:

Subject: Introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello everybody

I am a new member at Stockholm,Sweden

Came from Pirang village , Kombo East

Attende Faraba Banta primary school

Crab Island jr 1975

Muslim high school 1976-81

Hotel school 1982-84 ,Bar and Restaurant

Worked at different hotels in the Gambia

Came to Sweden 1991

now engaged in a four- year program in economics environment and politics

Just gone half way.

Even known as Lang Bojang or Lams

Lams





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 10 Jan 1998 14:38:47 -0500

From: Malick Jagne <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-MD5: 9FlmYFfnd7XaIOy4C4ATKA==



Could u please subscribe Mr Ousman K Manjang to Gambia-L.

His e-mail ad. is



Thanks



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 10 Jan 1998 22:01:53 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Members

Message-ID: <19980110210202.AAA22368@momodou>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Greetings,

The following people have recently been added to the Bantaba:

Morro Krubally, Momodou Jasseh, Ebrima M'boob, Lamin Bojang,

Ousman K Manjang and Pa Sallah. We welcome them and look forward

to their contributions.



You can send a brief introduction of yourselves to

gambia-l@u.washington.edu.



Regards

Momodou Camara



***

"To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 11 Jan 1998 00:18:55 EST

From: LBojang <

To:

Subject: Re: SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L Lamin Bojang

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Hi, my name is Lamin Bojang, and I recide in Georgia. I appreciate you adding

me to the list; I will surely try to contribute as frequently as possible.

Thanks



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 11 Jan 1998 02:42:32 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Greetings

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Greetings folks,



I would like to welcome all the new members and also wish *ALL* the

members a successful new year 1998. I hope that the Ramadhan is going

pretty well for those of us undertaking the fast. The days seem to be

passing by very fast - I just realized that we are almost half way

gone.... keep up the good intentions!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 102

************************** ------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 03:42:48 +0100From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IS IT IN OUR NATURE? - PART 1Message-ID: < 199801080250.DAA26845@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitUnless, I am greatly in error, this question related to the larger problemof the inability for Gambians, broadly speaking, to be able to cometogether, united, in order to democratically deal with whatever it is theythink should be done about their collective predicament. The question wasoriginally raised by my fellow Stockholmer, Mr. Momodou Buharry Gassama.Buharry asked some very powerful and relevant questions too. Unfortunately,I do not have his original message as I reformatted my HD when repairing mycomputer, and have failed to request it from friends. The week-end is overand I have only little time. So my response, as I promised earlier, may notbe fully inclusive of all the points raised by Buharry. I truly regretthis.I should like to comment first on some of the opinions raised in responseto this topic by some contributors. Except for Momodou Camara's responseand one or two others which dealt directly with the above subject, I thinkthe discussion progressed, or perhaps degenerated, into the more specificissue of broader political participation in our culture (The Only Solution)and the subtle question of our intermarital and gender relations (WifeBeating). These are indeed no less important, but their very specificitytends to corrupt efforts toward understanding the sources of our famousdisunity by inadvertently narrowing the scope of discussion. Yet all thesequestions, and the subject of Africa's experience of slavery, as adressedby Prof. Sulayman Nyang and Mr.Tamsir Mbye are related in one way oranother to the the question raised by Mr. Gassama:IMHO, there is indeed a direct relation between our unwillingacceptance of African participation in enhancing the slave trade and, say,how most of our governments belatedly and half-heartedly launchedinformation campaigns for awareness of AIDS. My reasoning here is that inour feverish, emotive, and largely justified, search for white Europeanwolves behind every black African bush our leaders (and citizens) went onlooking for "who brought AIDS" to Africa instead of immediately beating thetalking drums to summon us to the village bantaba and inform us about thedeadly virus and how to protect ourselves from it. (We may as well start byacknowledging that in spite of British threats to use force against him,the King of Barra, in the 1820s, vehemently INSISTED ON CAPTURING ANDSELLING SLAVES to slave traders! He was actually secretly smuggling slavesto Goree, as the estuary became closely watched by the British.Also the great enthusiasm and collective sense of pride of the Jola onYahya Jammeh's presidency may be in obvious celebration of ethnicrecognition and respectability by a group that has been, probably, the mostharassed and terrorised by both Mandinka and Wollof muslim leaders just ahundred years ago. (The irony here is that it was indeed the Jola whoseresistance to European domination of Gambia lasted the longest. As late as1943 Jola women leaders were sent into exile by British colonizers!).Besides these, I think it is also in order to refute arguments claiming"The Only Solution". The biggest concentration, by far, of Gambianintellectuals, is obviously in Gambia. Teachers, health workers, lawyers,bankers, engineers, agricultural scientists, doctors, are all engaged withthe day to day search for solutions to problems at home. I think it is alsotrue that intellectual performance is most effective in the culture wereone feels more at home. This does not, however mean that the best thing allGambian intellectuals can do for their country at ANY GIVEN TIME is to bein Gambia. There are many arguments supporting this position, but let itsuffice to say that our country being so small and our economyuninteresting for big transnationals, the problem of investing in smallbusinesses and expanding the private sector naturally falls on theshoulders of all Gambians. But even more so on the shoulders of thoseforeign-based Gambians who are exposed to better financial opportunities,new techniques, and more advanced business cultures. We are the ones who,like foreign-based Chinese are now doing, must put efforts together andcreate jobs and opportunities in Gambia. No other people will do that forus. When President Jammeh said that those of us in Europe are mostly toiletcleaners and scavengers, he was right. But his statement was at bestunfortunate. For most of us do not just create jobs in Gambia when we runconstruction projects for ourselves or our parents; or pay school fees forsiblings and relatives who might otherwise have no chance for an education;or provide much-needed foreign exchange for the banks; or help keep someGambian businesses running. We also provide for the Gambia governmentmillions of dalasi in indirect tax when we make transfers to our familiesfor their day to day consumption of goods and services. [While I was inGambia in 1995, an Imam (the father of a close friend of mine on thislist), assured me that more than 90% of all those who went on thepilgrimage to Mecca that year from Kombo St. Mary's area, had their travelexpenses and air-tickets paid for by foreign-based Gambians]. So I think itis a mistake to believe that we who are away CAN DO BETTER FOR GAMBIA (thanthose who are already at home) once we return, even if our contributionscan make a difference. What is deemed the only solution is, in my opinion,just HALF A SOLUTION.To come to anything near A solution, we have to discuss how our pasthistory influences ethnic relations and tribal distrust; how our insistenceon being persistent victims clouds our judgement of current priorities. Wehave to uncover what anthropological forces, social structures, areresponsible for the automatic division of gender roles in our society -usually to the detriment of women; and why is Gambian nationalism eclipsedby Sarahuli, Fula,or Mandinka nationalism or considerations based on age!?In part 2 of this topic I will write about some of these problems as theywere experienced (by me) in the Gambian Organization in Sweden, and I willtry to answer some of Buharry's criticism.Lastly, I must thank all list members for honourably ignoring calls andclaims made by village nationalists from Gunjur and Serre-kunda. I reallyhope that they would understand that your absolute silence is a loud signalfor them to courageously, and finally, lay down their sticks! :-) :-):-)........Momodou S. Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 00:37:00 -0400 (AST)From: Fafa Sanyang < fsanyang@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.980107222122.175652A-100000@is2.dal.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEHi, Malanding and all the Bantaba people,I have been following the very interesting discussion on coastal erosionin The Gambia.I am a geologist by training and profession and I have been higly involvedin thinking and trying to seek a sollution if there is any to coastalerosion in The Gambia.The theories of geological and geomorphologicalprocesses of coastal environment are really complex and cannot be dealtin this limited time and space.So what I would rather do is to give avery brief history of response measures so far taken to combat coastalerosion in The Gambia and some general ideas I have gathered trough mypersonal experiece and readings.The entire coastline of west and central Africa, from Mauritania to Angolais retreating at diferential but alarming rates in almost all thesecountries (see UNEP Regional Seas Report and Studies No. 107, 1989).InSenegal for example, shoreline retreat at Rufisque has been estimated atbetween 0.45 and 2.46 m/yr (1959 to 1980).As recently as 1997, theSangomar spit that borders the saloum river was been completely cutoff,totallyinundating the village of Jiffere (personal visit to the site in July1997).In The Gambia, studies ( mainly aerial photo interpretation ) haveindicated a general erosion rate of 1-2m/yr. In Localized severelyaffected areas such as the Banjul muslim cemetery area, Rufisque andJeffere, in senegal and many other areas in the subregion such as thevictoria beach Lagoes erosion rates are much higher. The Geologydepartment of Chiek Anta Diop University in Dakar has carried manystudies,like wise other parts of the subregion and overseas includingthe US but there is yet no conclusive answer to the problems of coastalerosion.In The Gambia like many parts of the world, several hard and softstabilization efforts were tried but so far the success story is hardlytold anywhere. Even in the US a lot of failures of beach protectionefforts have been reported.In 1957, the Banjul muslim and christian cemetery area suffered fromflooding during spring tide. Groynes of ruhn palm were constructed withconcrete pannels as respose . This was latter abandonned and rhun palmpiles connected by timber walling and ruhn palm sheet piles, jetted intothe sand securedto the walling by means of nailing was tried. Both efforts have worked forsometime and latter failed as we observe today.A combination of groynesandboulder stone pitching retained in gabions have also been tried, with nosuccess.Resently the muslim community heaped some boulder stones on the seawardside of the muslim cemetery and this also could not work. This effort wasfollowed by another gabion basket (bolders in coated wire mesh ) method ofprotection which is also failing.The most recent effort is UNDP sponsuredeffort which has been mentioned in one of the e-mail messages.The above is just a synopsys of the problems and efforts. The biggestquestion is which stabilization method is most suitable and why all these==20methods are failig. All methodsincluding concrete wall have failed in many places and infact suchmethods have a very serious side effects of the sea attacking the two endsof thewall and thus aggravating erosion at these sides.There are severalexamples ofthis which I cannot give here, but the various sea wall trials inRufisque, in senegal are typical and near home examples. The sea wall atRadio Syd is proved to only hold the sea temporally, The effect of enderosion can be seen there too.Therefore the issue of coastal erosion is global and the causes are notvery clear in many places including the Gambia and Senegal. The currenttrend of thought is better coastal zone planning, i.e the planning andmanagement of human activities in the coastal environment. Relocation ofhuman activities including settlements are some of the solutions in someliterature.This is a very costly venture but it may worth thinking andplanning at an early stage. The village of Jeferre, in Senegal was forcedto relocate by nature within a very short period of time. The USGeological Surveyreport " Coasts in Crisis " by S.J. Williams, K Dodd, and K. K.Gohn, 1991suggested that the first step needed to manage the coastal crisis is" tounderstand our- coast better, to build a solid foundation of earth-sciencedata on coastal processes and evolution". =20Thus Sand mining, infracstructure development are all anthropogenicactivities which have been blamed for causing or aggravating coastalerosion. This cannot be denied but, natural factors such as lowtopography,unconsolidated rocks, aggressive hydrodynamic system, and moreimportantly sea level rise should be serious looked into, particalarly inthe case of west Africa region.Malanding, this is done in a big hurry but I think I need to share littleI know in the Senegambia region with all of you. I am curently writing ashort paper on costal erosion in The Gambia.This cannot be availableimmediately, because it has to go through academic scrutiny.Anyway the National Environment Agency (NEA) can be of some help inproviding more recent interventions and the current coastal zonemanagement paradigm in the Gambia =20ThanksFafaOn Wed, 7 Jan 1998, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:>=20> > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Jan 7 03:48:57 1998> > Date: Wed, 7 Jan 1998 09:49:26 +0100> > From: =3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.wa shington.edu>> > Subject: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!> > MIME-Version: 1.0> > Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable> > X-To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > X-Priority: 3> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >=20> > Jabou, I made the same experience when I visited Gambia in November.> > Some oceanographers must come to gambia and advice the government. As I> > see it they have started to prevent just outside Banjul where you have> > the cementary. But at the same time the coast, and the beach where I wa=> > staying this time was taken. The beachbar at the Hotel Atlantic was nea=> > to disappear one night. Banjul will one day (if not allready) be an> > island. The Sea want to break through, and if the government want to> > preserve, they need experts. All the sand taken from the beaches go to> > all the building-activities, because the tradition is building with> > concrete-blocks.(Which I will change with my house in Gambia) The more> > houses, the more sand they transport from your beaches. And because of> > the big lorries going to Gunjur-Kartong, to bring sand from the beach,> > the main road is totally spoiled. The government got a foreign loan, (a=> > I was told on the news in november) to build a new road from> > Serekunda/Bijilo to Gunjur along the coastline. What that will come to> > mean of exploitation of natural ressources, or rich gambians to buy the> > costal area for housing in the long run, or better conditions for the> > people living down there, better transport, better service etc., will b=> > interesting to follow. How the government will balance the development> > and the preservation of nature and natural ressources at the same time=> > is interesting for a foreigner as me, who can se the result in Denmark> > from just thinking of progressing the infra-structure, and now have to> > repair from the investments in the past. It all helps to give a better> > NGP !! First take the ressources and build the towns, the roads and all> > that, and now "repair" the nature again. Just a comment Asbj=F8rn.> =20>=20> I thank Jabou and Asbjorn for bringing up the Gambia beach problem. Let m=e start by saying that I am no expert in this subject. I happen to be a con=cern somebody having the feeling that somthing is not right.=20>=20> Jabou some legend say that Banjul will be consumed by the sea. I am no b=eliever in legend but I think the threat to Banjul and the surrounding is n=o doubt real and I believe it is well understood by the government. What is=not clear is whether the real cause of it is undertood. Theories say that =sand mining is the major cause followed by construction particularly on the=south Bank of the estuary. However several attempts have been made to miti=gate the problem including banning sand mining between Banjul and Bijilo p=erhaps even beyond. What is interesting is that the problem seems to be inc=reasing. The only things that really seem to work (only for a short while t=hough) is the artificial Barriers on the beach. I will call expert to corre=ct me on this. If that seems to be the case then we might want to look beyo=nd sand mining on the south Bank. I think that big picture approach may giv=e us better understanding. A complete study of ocean and river currents on =both sides of the !> !> !> !> !> river.=20>=20> I say that one reason. For quite sometime now (perhaps 20 yrs) there is a=growing sand bank near Barra around the ferry terminal and former GPMB de=pot. The problem was so serious that the Ferry terminal had to be regularly=dredged. That problem could have come from the construction of those stuct=ures. If so then one may ask, where would all that sand be if the structure=s were never built? Perhap we could hydrologists and physicists in the Bant=aba who are familar with the area to put in their thoughts.=20>=20> Asbjorn, one can understand your feelings about the potential impacts of =the new road. Let me say that there is no land between Tanjeh and Banjul th=at one can call "really public" except for a few patches. Also unless thing=s changed since 1994, much of the lands in the area along the proposed road=had been purchased by affluent Gambians aware of the plans since early 199=0s. The road had been part of the tourist development plan and almost all t=he beach (except a few strips) had been desinated Tourist Develepment Area.=Talking of Natural Resources, it is sad to say,there is very little of tha=t.>=20> Malanding jaiteh>=20>=20------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 03:12:02 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < B0000033359@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitHi Winston,Are you the same Winston Paco Abraham from Saints..if you are then you weremy classmate in the good Father Gough Saints Days when we whooped every oneat books and play..if not still a very big welcome from me..Pa Musa Jallow----------> From:------------------------------Date: Thu, 08 Jan 1998 00:57:35 PSTFrom: "latjor ndow" < latjor@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: conferenceMessage-ID: < 19980108085737.1672.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plaingreetings:since i've been away for a while, let me first wish everyone afruitful new year.i am in the process of organizing a conference in the d.c. area inconjunction with our independence anniversary celebration. i wouldlike to invite groups and individuals who may be interested inhelping organize this conference to please contact me as soon aspossible. (tel. 703-567-5755)it is my desire to have this conference focus on the issue of'leadership'. the washington metropolitan area (i.e. d.c., maryland,northern virginia) has one of the largest (if not the largest)concentration of gambians in the u.s. yet, like most other regions wheregambians are found in large numbers, we are fragmented. this issue isnot a new one. as a matter of fact, reading through mr. sidibeh'sposting (a sobering piece too), mr. buharry gassama had again raised theissue. our further fragmentation is hence reflected in our lack ofeconomic (hence political) power.as a new/old resident of the district, i am very much aware of most (ifnot all the issues) that impede our forward progress. as a matter offact, one does not have to be a rocket scientist to identify these. goto any 'kampeekaay' and raise the issue of our community's condition andyou will hear (between sips of attaya of course) some of the mostbrilliant analyses on why we are divided. age, gender, ethnicity,educational or religious background all become non-issues when thegambian mind goes to work dissecting 'our problems'! the issue then, itseems to me, is not our lacking in understanding of the nature of ourproblem. we know it intimately! where we have fallen short has been indevising solutions and IMPLEMENTING them.when at the end of our endless analyzing we corner the great beastcalled 'disunity', rather than wrestle with it head on like the greatbulls we claim we are, we conveniently form 'new organizations' tofurther isolate ourselves from each other. there is nothing wrong informing organizations, the problem is when they replicate each other.below is a part of a piece i just submitted to 'GESTU', the officialnewsletter of the Gambia People's Association (GPA) (their inauguralissue will be out by the end of this week), one of the contenders forthe d.c. throne. it is a hurried piece but i hope it will serve asopeners in the process of dialoguing with the various groups and thecommunity in general. i do invite criticism and comments to everything iwrote.============================The Founders: This group consist of those few individuals who initiallycame together to bring the organization into existence. Their statedgoals are noble and selfless, always in the interest of the people. Thepeople first! They have a vested interest in protecting the interests ofthe organization to the point that it becomes a very personal issue. Itis usually this personalization of the organization which will becomethe source of future discord. Outsiders will soon view the organizationand this group as one. They will say that the organization belongs tothis group of individuals. Statements like, "organization ni Pateh akDemba ak Aji ńoy organize ALD bi". Or it can take an ethnic tone,"Tukulor yei organize tey". On the other hand, the Founders take on theadded psychological burden of seeing themselves as the only ones whotruly care about the welfare of the community and would strive on evenin isolation. Documents may be modified, albeit legally, to ensure thatno 'outsider' can come in and 'takeover'. The 'Supreme Council'-typelanguage is evoked. Enter Kukoi Samba Seytane! Seeds of discord ...The Usurpers: This group may consist of individuals who were part of theFounders who became disenchanted for whatever reasons (positions,ethnicity and finance being the major ones), or new members with theirpersonal agendas. This group may act in one of two ways when they lashout at the Founders group. Either they will accuse the latter of beingpower hungry, money-squandering individuals and discourage others fromjoining the organization, or be more bold and create a separateorganization, and 'do their own thing'. The danger here is that there ismore division and disenchantment within the community, making thepossibility of unity even more remote. The Usurpers group will alsocreate a wonderful manifesto professing their noble goal of serving thepeople. After a month or two of high intensity, the interest level ofsome (not all) of the group members fizzles out. Stagnation begins toset in. The people begin to say, 'they are no different from those whomthey were accusing.' Internal feuds may occur as frustration builds,further undermining the group's ability to deliver. Also, because theyacted in haste to set the organization up, whichis usually the case when a coup is in the process of occurring (rememberthe early days of the AFPRC? What's that officer's name who used to zoomthrough the kombo highways with his rocket launcher?), individuals withskills, zeal, and discipline may not be present at the appointing ofofficers for the organization. (N.B. One can be a usurper and still dogood. Recall the great usurping dynasty of the 'Askias' (Asikiyaa) ofMandeland!)The Outsiders: That is all of us who either do not care about thewelfare of the organizations or are interested but do not want to beinvolved. This group is unpredictable by its very nature. It is anundefined collective of individuals. They are quick to condemn the badbut slow to applaud the good. Despite their whimsical nature they havethe final say since it was for them that the organizations were createdand continue to be created. To serve the people is the rallying cry! (Tokeep up with the times, modern versions are in vogue. E.g.Accountability and ...)The Intelligentia: This group is really part of the Outsider group,however because of the importance of their potential work for thecommunity they deserve a special category. O.k. Call me an egoist.Perhaps, you say, it is because I have been categorized many a time asbelonging to this group which is the reason why I have accorded themspecial favor. Well, there may be an element of truth in that. Be thatas it may, this group has always been approached for their endorsementin legitimizing the various organizations. Be it in their participationin conferences, or as Board of Directors, or Special Advisors, and soon. They are certainly part of the equation. (Note that an equation hastwo sides - a problem side and a solution side). The intelligentia, asrepresented (at least in the eyes of the organizations and community) bythe 'Doctors' who are seen as forever analyzing the social malaise fromhigher ground are perceived to be unreachable and unapproachable bylarge segments of the community. The younger generations especially havegradually developed a "who cares about them" attitude. Conferencesorganized are seldom attended by more than a handful and never by theyoung. During ALDs, soccer (a youthful activity) always wins in numberswhile our most brilliant thinkers are left to speak to each other! Theintelligentia has therefore also developed an attitude of'being-in-the-community-but-not-a-part-of-it'. (It is worth noting thatthere are more Gambian 'Doctors' in the Washington Metropolitan Areathan in any other part of the U.S.!) Of course the intelligentia doesnot only consist of those with the 'Dr.' title in front of their names,but also a large number of Gambian men and women in the academic andprofessional worlds. This latter group has by and large been ignored inthe calculations of the organizational architects having beenovershadowed by their more 'higher ranking', more 'authoritativesounding titled' counter-parts.Then of course there are the sub-groups. The religious organizations,the informal social groups - the 'hangoo kais', the weekly or monthlyfamily gatherings, the D.J.s and M.C.s who make the dancehalls lively,the Yai yi kompins who organize Tama programs, the young and wastingtalented brothers who seek guidance (if only we knew how to listen totheir call), our young sisters whose creative energies are beingexpended at the Malls, the children who suddenly make us realize thatcreating a viable environment/community in which they can grow is nolonger a 'joke thing'. For each one of them that we have lost to the'jungle out there', they serve as reminders by weighing on ourconscience of our failure to 'do the right thing' by coming together.A viable community therefore is one in which all aspects of our dailyliving are addressed within our community. It is one in which theeconomic well-being of the community is addressed. Where are ourthriving businesses? It is one in which the educational needs of thecommunity are addressed. Where are our Daycare Centers, K-12 Schools,and our College advisory board? It is one in which the spiritual needsof the community are addressed. (The Muslim community need to becommended in the great strides they continue to make to address thisissue. Witness the Dairas, clerics, and organization that they haveproduced. The Christian elders in the community and others need tofollow this example.) The social life of the community though wellcatered to at parties, ngëntés, weddings, sabars, and so forth, stillneeds to be addressed. The very fact that it is the most vibrant aspectof the community makes it even more vital to the future unity of thecommunity. Where then is the roof that must house the many talentedGambians whose latent prowess, be it in Deejaying, Rapping, Dancing,Singing, Playing musical instruments, Acting or in the technical back-upthat is needed to produce Shows that will one day rival those at theKennedy Center? After spending tens of thousands of dollars rentinghalls to host the many events we have had, when will we be build TheGambia House? These and many others are what a community-basedorganization ought to be focusing on. We will fail every time we attemptto deviate from it. Every time we personalize, history shows that wehave lost. Let us learn from the past and move forward with confidencethat victory is but a short step away. Long live Gambians!-----------================----------i wish to utilize this conference as a forum in which we begin to talkto each other rather than at each other (if we talk at all). those whoclaim leadership of the various groupings must become part of theprocess of untangling ourselves from our own doings. they must be seento begin to act in a proactive manner by their constituents to beworking for unity. so why not have a roundtable discussion of theleaders? let us call the leaders of the foundations, associations,support groups, religious organizations, soccer associations, educators,professionals, youth leaders, d.j.s, business leaders (e.g. braidingsalons owners), the embassy (d.c. is strategically too important for usnot to involve our embassy in our affairs. forget the politiking untilwe become a viable community!)that's all for now. i know i have said a mouthful and i apologize it.long live gambians!latjor______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 17:06:03 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Clinton To Tour Nine African States.Message-ID: < 199801081607.RAA17612@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITPresident Bill Clinton is expected to tournine African states in the first half of 1998, Clinton would travel to Angola,Congo (Brazzaville), the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt,Ethiopia, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda and Zimbabwe.His African tour will be preceded by that of his Vice-PresidentAl Gore to the same countries in the first quarter of this year.The rest of the news is hiding in the bush but if you are afraid ofthe shootings then get it from: http://www.africanews.org/PANA/news/ GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 18:25:41 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Endangered Gambian Beaches!!Message-ID: < 01bd1c49$addeebe0$9c2385c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Sanyang,Thanks for the piece, and keep up good work downthere!Regards Bassss!@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@Hi, Malanding and all the Bantaba people,Thus Sand mining, infracstructure development are all anthropogenicactivities which have been blamed for causing or aggravating coastalerosion. This cannot be denied but, natural factors such as lowtopography,unconsolidated rocks, aggressive hydrodynamic system, and moreimportantly sea level rise should be serious looked into, particalarly inthe case of west Africa region.Malanding, this is done in a big hurry but I think I need to share littleI know in the Senegambia region with all of you. I am curently writing ashort paper on costal erosion in The Gambia.This cannot be availableimmediately, because it has to go through academic scrutiny.Anyway the National Environment Agency (NEA) can be of some help inproviding more recent interventions and the current coastal zonemanagement paradigm in the GambiaThanks------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 19:43:15 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IS IT IN OUR NATURE? - PART 1Message-ID: < 01bd1c54$8418f2a0$9c2385c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitElakeh!Even though I am very angry at your insinuation that SukuruKunda,Gambia's premier City, is a village(how could you put it on the samelevel as that tiny place.............? Jabbou,please help with the name!),Imust commend you for your effort in revitalizing this very importantsubject:"Is It In Our Nature?"I very sincerely hope you would do justice to the subject,thus addressingnot only the questions raised by Buharry, but also try to account for theones recently raised by Latdjor.And to make sure that you can have no excusefor not exhaustively analyzing this very Gambian desease,I am herebyproviding you with Buharry's original message.I am sure if anybody could clearly explain to us this Gambian sickness,youcould;what I am however not sure of is whether you, in the process, wouldtry to pull any Kartong tricks(stuffs) here?! I hope you won't,becauseGambia-l would not allow you to get away with it.But in the mean time,KeepUp The Good Work Down There and have a great Weekend!RegardsBassss!(The Sukuru Kunda Supreme Alkaloo)************************************************************************************************** Momodou Sidibeh wrote:->Unless, I am greatly in error, this question related to the larger problem>of the inability for Gambians, broadly speaking, to be able to come>together, united, in order to democratically deal with whatever it is they>think should be done about their collective predicament. The question was>originally raised by my fellow Stockholmer, Mr. Momodou Buharry Gassama> To come to anything near A solution, we have to discuss how our past>history influences ethnic relations and tribal distrust; how our insistence>on being persistent victims clouds our judgement of current priorities. We>have to uncover what anthropological forces, social structures, are>responsible for the automatic division of gender roles in our society ->usually to the detriment of women; and why is Gambian nationalism eclipsed>by Sarahuli, Fula,or Mandinka nationalism or considerations based on age!?>In part 2 of this topic I will write about some of these problems as they>were experienced (by me) in the Gambian Organization in Sweden, and I will>try to answer some of Buharry's criticism.>Lastly, I must thank all list members for honourably ignoring calls and>claims made by village nationalists from Gunjur and Serre-kunda. I really>hope that they would understand that your absolute silence is a loud signal>for them to courageously, and finally, lay down their sticks! :-) :-)>:-)........>Momodou S. Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm.>******************************************************************************Buharry Gassama wrote:-Hi!I have always wondered why we as Gambians are one of mostdisorganised group of foreigners in all the countries I have been tooutside Gambia. Why we have difficulties setting up cohesive andrepresentative organisations. Why in Atlanta (when I lived there) and inGöteborg here in Sweden we have organisations or nightclubs for Wollofsand others for Mandinkas. Why Gambian holidays are celebrated based ontribal lines. Why it is difficult to accept it when one of us prospers.Why we report fellow Gambians who overstay their visas instead ofhelping them. Why we refuse to patronise Gambians who set up businesses.Why we involve in petty squabbles and fights, backbiting, "taysantays"etc. instead of channelling our energies towards endeavours that canimprove our lot both in Babylon and back home. Why we ....Is it in our nature to be jealous? Is it in our nature to bedisorganised? Is it in our nature to petty? OR, are we just lost?Buharry.------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 12:13:41 -0500 (EST)From: David Gilden < dgilden@tiac.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Traveling overland, Banjul-BamakoMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hello,Happy new year to all,Soon I will be in the Gambia to study kora (:I want to go overland to Bamako, and need tofind out the following:*1 How long will it will take leaving fom Brikama, one day & 1/2 ?*2 What can expect to pay, including the train at Tamakunda. How long isthe train to Bamako?*3 What time will I need to leave and what day is the best so that Iconnect withthe Seneglease train out of Dakar.*Will I (Should I) plan on staying over night in Baase?Thanks for any and all help with planning this adventure.Abaraka Baake,Dowda*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 12:21:00 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fw - pass it onMessage-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD6D@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHi everybody -I want to err on the side of caution, but, if it is a hoax, pleaseexcuse me.SoffieFYIWARNING!!!! If you receive an e-mail titled "JOIN THE CREW" DONOT open it! It will erase EVERYTHING on your hard drive!Send this message out to as many people as you can ... this isnew virus and not many people know about it!This message was received this morning from IBM, and the ArmyNational Guard, please share it with anyone that might accesstheInternet.------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 16:26:27 -0000From: " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "Gambia-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Finally, a Gambian paper on the net.Message-ID: < B0000033605@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitHello Gambia-LWe are happy to announce a Gambian addition to the growing amount ofnewspapers on the web.The bi-monthly (twice every month) FRESH newspaper is now on the Internet.--------------As the first Company in the Gambia the Informer Media Group Company Ltd.hasintroduced a Online version of the bi-monthly newspaper FRESH on the WorldWide Web.If you have Internet access you can check us out on these addresses for thefirst ALL FREE Online edition of FRESH;If you are a member with Commit in the Gambia, the address is:-The Informer Media Group would like to invite any interested parties tocome up with suggestions for changes or content to the FRESH Onlineversion.The FRESH paperversion is now sold in one thousand copies around TheGambia.The Informer Media Group are welcoming any international advertisers andinterested investors..Please send any enquiry and comment to the FRESH e-mail address:Address:The Informer Media Group Company Ltd.Publishers of FRESH,The Sports & Entertainment Chronicle,YMCA opposite MDI, Kanifing, The GambiaP.O. Box: 2735, Serrekunda, The Gambia , Fax: 225833,------------------------------Date: Thu, 08 Jan 1998 12:36:34 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fw - pass it onMessage-ID: < 34B50EA2.4255@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitCeesay Soffie wrote:> Hi everybody -> I want to err on the side of caution, but, if it is a hoax, please> excuse me.> Soffie> FYI> WARNING!!!! If you receive an e-mail titled "JOIN THE CREW" DO> NOT open it! It will erase EVERYTHING on your hard drive!> Send this message out to as many people as you can ... this is> a> new virus and not many people know about it!> This message was received this morning from IBM, and the Army> National Guard, please share it with anyone that might access> the> Internet.Thanks SoffieI am sure that was what happened to my old computer.Habib--MZ------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 13:19:02 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Finally, a Gambian paper on the net.Message-ID: < 199801081819.NAA01809@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Torstein,Thanks to you and your colleagues for making this dream come true. I hope there will come a day when daily papers will join the boat.Malanding> From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Thu Jan 8 12:31:30 1998> Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 16:26:27 -0000> From: " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Finally, a Gambian paper on the net.> MIME-Version: 1.0> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> X-To: "Gambia-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-MSMail-Priority: Normal> X-Priority: 3> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > via Commit> Hello Gambia-L> We are happy to announce a Gambian addition to the growing amount of> newspapers on the web.> The bi-monthly (twice every month) FRESH newspaper is now on the Internet.> --------------> As the first Company in the Gambia the Informer Media Group Company Ltd.> has> introduced a Online version of the bi-monthly newspaper FRESH on the World> Wide Web.> If you have Internet access you can check us out on these addresses for the> first ALL FREE Online edition of FRESH;> If you are a member with Commit in the Gambia, the address is:> -The Informer Media Group would like to invite any interested parties to> come up with suggestions for changes or content to the FRESH Online> version.> The FRESH paperversion is now sold in one thousand copies around The> Gambia.> The Informer Media Group are welcoming any international advertisers and> interested investors..> Please send any enquiry and comment to the FRESH e-mail address:> Address:> The Informer Media Group Company Ltd.> Publishers of FRESH,> The Sports & Entertainment Chronicle,> YMCA opposite MDI, Kanifing, The Gambia> P.O. Box: 2735, Serrekunda, The Gambia , Fax: 225833,------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 11:08:45 -0800 (PST)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia and The TeleCentres!Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: OHiRxNOJDR0E1EIUK9R/ZQ==Sankung,Can you please enlighten us as to the problems Gamtel is facing with international calls?Frequently, during conversations to Banjul, phone lines are interrupted or just go deadand since I like to chat I always have to end up calling two or three times beforeconcluding my conversation. Its pretty frustrating and annoying to be interrupted likethat. First of all are you guys aware of the problem and is there a plan to remedy thesituation? I don't know if local calls are affected but international calls definitelyare.regards,sarian------------- Begin Forwarded Message -------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 10:49:15 -0800 (PST)From: Sarian Loum Subject: Re: Gambia and The TeleCentres!To: Gampatriots@CorpMIME-Version: 1.0Content-MD5: 6Sqe/fSi9n1W+DLkfl4vLw==Bass,I'm not quite sure how much progress if any, Gamtel has made towards Sankung's speech butI do know for a fact that quality of service has deteriorated the last several months asI'm a frequent caller to Banjul and in the middle of conversations phone lines just godead or theres an interruption for a minute or two before you can hear the Banjul partyyou're talking to. I'm sure if some of you are frequent Banjul callers you would havealready experienced this problem. So I'm not sure what the fault is or went wrong butGamtel is experiencing problems with their connectivity. Quality has really gone down,maybe this is something Sankung can enlighten us about what he thinks the problem is andif theres any current plan to remedy the situation. I may post this to Gambia-L sinceSankung is not a subscriber to the bush list.regards,sarian> From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > To: > Subject: Re: Gambia and The TeleCentres!> Date: Sun, 28 Dec 1997 18:54:05 +0300> X-MSMail-Priority: Normal> X-Priority: 3> MIME-Version: 1.0> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> ------------------------------------------------------------------------> "Telecentres - Towards Universal Service",> ------------------------------------------------------------------------> Sankung SAWO> GAMTEL, The Gambia> Panel #2> Mr. Chairman,> I am very much pleased to be given the opportunity to address this august> body on this interesting issue.> Before I go further, let me give a brief description of the geography and> demography of The Gambia (1993 Statistical Data):> Population = 1,025,867,> Total area = about 10,000 sq.km,> Teledensity = 1.4 - 2.0.> ITU 'Missing Link Report' contains the recommendation that:> - By the year 2000, each and every individual should be within an easy> reach of a telecommunication service.> This problably defines what is called "Universal Service".> These are the two main guidelines for GAMTEL as, so far, the sole company> in the Gambia confered with the responsibility to provide> telecommunications services -including telematics.> I wish to quote from GAMTEL's 1994 Annual Budget Report:> "GAMTEL's TARGET IS NOT 'A TELEPHONE FOR EVERYBODY' but 'Telephone Access> and Quality of Service for Everybody'".> Also the Managing Director in his report stated that:> (GAMTEL) Customers are becoming more sophisticated in their requirements> for our services and technology. The company must respond by becoming truly> customer driven and by using all resources to deliver the best possible> service at the lowest possible cost.> Mr. Chairman, it is thus clear to all of us in the Gambia why GAMTEL> embarked on setting up more than 20 TeleCentres throughout the Gambia and> the building of a truly National Infrastructure backbone: namely, a> state-of-the-art Fiber Optic Cable, about 400km long, along the entire> length of the country, and a Digital Microwave Radio Link backbone 34mb/s> in parallel with it. This is what I would regard as the very basis of a> National Information Infrastructure needed for a National Information> Highway.> Mr. Chairman, most people in this audience would agree with me that, in> Africa, our bottleneck to having a Continental Information Highway - or> Super Highways as it will be in the next century when we have convergence> of voice, data and video i.e. multimedia services - is the lack of basic> broadband (multimegabit) telecommunications links in most of the countries> South of Sahara desert.> But I believe there is a lot to be learnt from the new democratic South> Africa and most of our countries can benefit from partnerships with this> shining state. Of course, for us in The Gambia, and GAMTEL in particular,> we believe that, in terms of communication infrastructure and provision> (and availability) of services, we are only a step behind South Africa. I> will compound this statement by the fact that, according to BT and AT&T,> Gambia (GAMTEL) has the second highest call completion rates in Africa!> Before I left Gambia for this meeting, by boss informed me that, in fact,> 34MB/s chunk of the fibre backbone is reserved for MultiChannel TV and> Data.> Mr. Chairman, may I quote again a relevant statement:> The EC Telecoms Commissioner, Martin Bangemann, is quoted by CWI magazine> that (he) has identified lack of network infrastructure competition as a> major obstacle to the development of high-speed Pan-European networking.> But whilst Europeans are worrying about competition in infrastructure, in> the US, the concern is with SERVICES AND APPLICATIONS.> What is our worry in Africa?> Going back to the Gambian situation and the strategies that GAMTEL is> taking in a match towards the year 2000, I would like to see GAMTEL> succeeding in building a National Internet network, even before leasing a> US$65.000 64kbps link for connection to world-wide Internet. GAMTEL has the> resources to do this and the infrastructure also. GAMTEL, in its own house,> is standardizing on UNIX and all its computer systems are on UNIX platforms> with TCP/IP LAN protocol! After all that is what the core of WWI hosts are> - UNIX based computers, mainly.> Conservatively, I could say that GAMTEL could provide Email and related> multimedia services throughout the Gambia, on its multimegabit backbones> and through its Telecentres, to the majority of the people in the country.> Plans are already well advanced to set up a national Email system, and> which in time would also have databases - on finance, economic and> educational information - this year 1995. The service could be made> available to all the Telecentres, including those owned by private> individuals, in order to reach the masses essentially.> In fact, Mr. Chairman, I forgot to mention two value-added network services> that GAMTEL also provides in the Gambia now, namely a cellular (mobile)> telephone network and a Packet Switch Data Network (X.25 network). The> latter is going to b e used for gateway connection of the national Email> host to X.400 mail servers in the UK and in the USA, and also as an> alternative access medium.> Before I conclude my speech, let me highlight a very important sector of> our economies, namely the private sector (enterprises), which I expect to> be the engine of the African Information highway initiative. Enabled by the> public sector, especially the Governments, the private sector must take the> lead in financing the future services.> Mr. Michael Jensen said, in an answer to a question from the floor, that> one of the main reasons of lack of adequate connectivity of existing> networks (in Africa) today is low-level of economic activity. Mr.> Chairmain, I totally agree with the gentleman. I believe that telecom> companies will no doubt resolve this problem if and when we have high> trading activities between our countries. This is not the reality now.> Finally, I would like to tell a real story about my own village, where I> come from, about 30km away from the capital, Banjul: Village name is Nuimi> Lameng.> First telephone communication ever in this village of 150 households, using> a mobile (cellular) telephone set with a microphone in December 1993,> enable villagers to make family 'conference' call with their village folks> living abroad - e.g. in USA, Europe, etc. A whole family sits around the> mobile set and communicates with the person at the other end.> Thank you, Mr. Chairman.> ------------------------------------------------------------------------> So,what, if any, progress has been made since Mr.Sawo made his that very> optimistic predictions two years ago?! How connected (email/Internet) has> Gambia been since then?> A very Happy and Prosperous 1998 to everyone in the Bantabaaa!> Regards Bassss!------------- End Forwarded Message -------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 15:58:20 -0500 (EST)From: YAIKAH MARIE JENG < yjeng@welchlink.welch.jhu.edu To: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: Gambia and The TeleCentres!Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.980108155618.18153A-100000@welchlink.welch.jhu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIhi sarian,this is yaikah just writing to say that i've also experienced the samething with my calls back home and it's happened to me quite a few timesalready. i hope GAMTEL can figure out what's going because just likeanother member said, i also end up calling at least twice just to finish aconversation.------------------------------Date: Fri, 9 Jan 1998 00:41:24 -0000From: " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "Gambia-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian Online papersMessage-ID: < B0000033871@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitHi Gambia-L.Resending this intro message...and adding some critisism!!-------------------------------------Hello Gambia-LWe are happy to announce a Gambian addition to the growing amount ofnewspapers on the web.The bi-monthly (twice every month) FRESH newspaper is now on the Internet.--------------As the first Company in the Gambia the Informer Media Group Company Ltd.hasintroduced a Online version of the bi-monthly newspaper FRESH on the WorldWide Web.If you have Internet access you can check us out on these addresses for thefirst ALL FREE Online edition of FRESH;If you are a member with Commit in the Gambia, the address is:The Informer Media Group would like to invite any interested parties tocome up with suggestions for changes or content to the FRESH Onlineversion.The FRESH paperversion is now sold in one thousand copies around TheGambia.The Informer Media Group are welcoming any international advertisers andinterested investors..Please send any enquiry and comment to the FRESH e-mail address:Address:The Informer Media Group Company Ltd.Publishers of FRESH,The Sports & Entertainment Chronicle,YMCA opposite MDI, Kanifing, The GambiaP.O. Box: 2735, Serrekunda, The Gambia , Fax: 225833,----------------------------------------------------------------------Anybody has any comments on the paper?Are you able to read it at the addresses?And why this silence from the Observer-group people on this topic??Just to make sure;The reason we believe Observer is NOT on the web is due to two things:Observer itself and the Observer group.As a company we cannot put on such a project, without having other peoplethat areactually pursuing the topic actively.If we always have to push and push to get this thing to go through we willin the end think"why do we try to do this for these people when they don't even seem to beable to something about it themselves.?"I mean, come on, you guys (and girls) are supposed to be a bunch of higheducated fellows with some resources, so thisthing should be a piece of cake!!It's nothing I would be more happy about than see The Observer goingonline, but i demands ACTION from the group.Just to give you an example; you now know what kind of equipment (MAC)Observer use. Is it so impossible to try out a systemsimilar to that for some of you and to spend SOME time developing thisautomatic Observer page-converting??Why do you not ask us any questions if it is possible to do this or that,or if we can implement any solution you come up with??COME ON guys and girls.Is it RAMADAN that takes a knock on you??Regards,Tosh "full speed"CommitPS. please tell anybody interested in The Gambia about the addresses forthe FRESH Online paper.------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 20:43:46 -0600From: Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: conferenceMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19980108201956.33bf1688@etbu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Latjor,At the very end of your analysis of The Gambian problem, you wrote "iknow i have said a mouthful and i apologize." No apologies needed. When thetime spent in reading a lengthy article is worth the while, then i believeit is incumbent upon gambia-l to beg for more of such didactic lectures. Ifeel your pain!! I feel you, Bro!!!!Your analysis of our woes and what needs to be done to revolutionizethose woes into virtues is truely magnificent. Often times when we addressissues, we stop at only identifying the problem. In my opinion, the problemis no mystery to any Gambian. So when you go beyond addressing the problemto identifying probable solutions, i can only say, bravo.Much like every Gambian who resides outside the country, i haveexperienced first hand the salient points that you raised. Here in Dallas,we have tried time and time again to confront the issues affecting us, butmore often than not, we come up with nothing more than empty talk. That ismainly because of the detestable factions that are created as a by-productof the parent organizations. I don't know how to resolve the situation inDallas, so i will refrain from trying to offer advice as to how to go aboutdoing so on gambia-l. One thing is certain: i will pray for your conferenceto be successful. Maybe from there you can offer us guidance as regards howto tackle the problem in our individual 'necks of the wood.'DISCLAIMER: I'm not expecting a magic pill for a solution to our manydiverse problems.Thanx again Latjor for the thorough analysis. I can only hope that gambiansin the D.C area will take time off to attend what could be a milestone inredirecting our energies into a more fruitful enterprise.On a belated note, Happy New Year to everyone. Peace to all members of Gambia-l.It's Tamsir.It's Tamsir.------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 22:05:32 ESTFrom: RABANI < RABANI@aol.com To: gambia-l@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 3cfe281a.34b593fd@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHi Pa Musathanks for the welcome and how are you. I heard that you returned totheGambia but that was before i could see you. But if you can please email meat my address so we can catch up.bye for nowPACO------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 21:28:24 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fw - pass it onMessage-ID: < 199801090337.VAA26058@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,i found the "pass it on" posting from Soffie rather interesting. i'mworking on setting up a Web site, and had my graphic designer make a buttoncalled, you guessed it, "Pass It On" ! the idea behind the button is toenable visitors to the Web site to e-mail their friends and colleaguesabout information they found at the site. oh well, so much forcoincidences!!and i'm glad to find Gambian media checking out the Web. i visited the"Fresh" Web site, and found it really, well, refreshing! the only thing ican say is that they should keep up the good work down there, as Bass wouldput it.on a related note, i read Torstein's comments about Observers' slowness ingetting on the Web. i recall writing a two-part article about the Internetalmost 4 years ago, and published ( i was told) by the Observer. the onlyreason i said "i was told" is because i am yet to see a copy of any of thepublished articles. i never asked for money when i sent the articles tothe paper, and also told myself that if i have to tell them to send me acopy *before* they send me one, then something was wrong. in the event,they did not send me a copy. and it's interesting to see all that's goingon the Internet especially in light of the fact that the world wide webbarely got more than a mention in my articles. back then, the Internetwasn't for the fainthearted!!other issues i'd like to touch on later include the Education Committeereport. i haven't read that one yet, and hope to do so in the next coupleof days. fact is i'm mega busy, and i sometimes feel really bombed that ican't jump into the fray. also, Latjors' idea for a conference is a timelyone, as we can always expect from the guy. i suspect he's got a secretband of secretaries who are at his beck and call. i mean, he has all theideas ;-) keep up the good work, folks.i gotta go. have a great weekend, and best wishes to everyone in the NewYear.Katim----------> From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: fw - pass it on> Date: Thursday, January 08, 1998 11:21 AM> Hi everybody -> I want to err on the side of caution, but, if it is a hoax, please> excuse me.> Soffie> FYI> WARNING!!!! If you receive an e-mail titled "JOIN THE CREW" DO> NOT open it! It will erase EVERYTHING on your hard drive!> Send this message out to as many people as you can ... this is> a> new virus and not many people know about it!> This message was received this morning from IBM, and the Army> National Guard, please share it with anyone that might access> the> Internet.------------------------------Date: Thu, 8 Jan 1998 22:27:56 -0600From: Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian Online papersMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19980108220406.3cafc344@etbu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Torstein,Thanx for all the services that you are providing within TheGambia. These are highly needed services and i commend you for taking theinitiative to do so. I visited the FRESH homepage, and at first glance, ihave to say that it looks beautiful. Unfortunately, i didn't spend enoughtime online to be able to critique it. Nonetheless, I was able to read acouple of articles, one of which was about Coach Alhagie Sillah's interviewwith you guys. Thanks a lot again.It's Tamsir (Gambia-l subscriber).It's Tamsir.------------------------------Date: Fri, 9 Jan 1998 11:28:37 -0600From: Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com To: Kimberly McCord < kmccord@RBVDNR.com >,"Elaine E. Richards"Subject: RE: Friendship letterMessage-ID: < 81F3CC6EBB6FD011917800805FC17836988EA8@panthers.rbvdnr.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BD1CF1.BB2F57A0"This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understandthis format, some or all of this message may not be legible.------ =_NextPart_000_01BD1CF1.BB2F57A0Content-Type: text/plainHAPPY NEW YEAR!> ----------> From: Laura Taggart> Sent: Thursday, January 08, 1998 4:25 PM> To: Keretha Cash; Bruce Walters; Morris & Jennie Angulo; Jean> Gardon; Kathleen Roseboom; Patty Swan; Tricia Fredine; Elaine & Dave> Subject: Fw: Friendship letter> >> Subject: Friendship letter> >>> >> > Around The Corner: By Henson Towne> >> >> >> > Around the corner I have a friend,> >> > In this great city that has no end,> >> > Yet the days go by and weeks rush on,> >> > And before I know it, a year is gone.> >> > And I never see my old friends face,> >> > For life is a swift and terrible race,> >> > He knows I like him just as well,> >> > As in the days when I rang his bell,> >> > And he rang mine.> >> >> >> > If, we were younger then,> >> > And now we are busy, tired men.> >> > Tired of playing a foolish game,> >> > Tired of trying to make a name.> >> > "Tomorrow" I say "I will call on Jim"> >> > "Just to show that I'm thinking of him."> >> > But tomorrow comes and tomorrow goes,> >> > And distance between us grows and grows.> >> > Around the corner!- yet miles away,> >> >> >> > "Here's a telegram sir--"> >> > "Jim died today."> >> > And that's what we get and deserve in the end.> >> > Around the corner, a vanished friend.> >> >> >> >> >> > If you love someone, tell them. Remember always to say what you> >> > mean.> >> >> >> > Never be afraid to express yourself. Take this opportunity to> tell> >> someone what they mean to you. Seize the day and have no regrets.> >> >> >> > Most importantly, stay close to your friends and family, for they> >> > have helped make you the person that you are today and are what> it's> >> > all about anyway.> >> >> >> > Pass this along to your friends. Let it make a difference in your> >> > day and theirs. The difference between expressing love and> having> >> > regrets which may stay around forever.> >> >> >> > This is a love chain letter. Within 1 hour you must send it to> 10> >> > other people. Within five days you will have a miraculous> >> > occurrence in your relationships. You will find new love or have> an> >> > old love rekindled.> >> >> >> > If you do not send it, you will have once again passed up the> >> > opportunity to do something loving and beautiful and continue> the> >> > trend that gives you problems in your relationships.Date: Fri, 09 Jan 1998 12:26:13 ESTFrom: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE Kartong/GunjurMessage-ID: < 09JAN98.13432020.0044.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Sir,I tried to send you a reply on this subject through your address butcouldn't get through. Please if you get this message, send me youryour address at bbojang@music.transy.edu and I shall send you mynote.I am from Gunjur, maybe we know each other. I have a lot to tell you.Guys,I appologoze for this private message, it was just that I couldn't getto him through his address.Thanks Buba Bojang ( Bada )------------------------------Date: Sat, 10 Jan 1998 00:10:58 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian Online papersMessage-ID: < 01bd1d43$300525e0$a72185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitTorstein,Maybe my criticisms will come later,but ,for now, I havenothing but praise for both you at Commit and the guys and girls atFRESH.Its really great that ,finally, there would be a Gambian paper inCyberspace.From the look of it,you people have done an impressive job downthere.So,maybe our relucant friend,the Daily Gambian Observer, would nowrealize that this Cyber Train will go anyway with or without them beingonboard.I have gone through all the twelve pages (of text and image) of the presentissue,and I must admit that I was very impressed with both the scope anddept of the issues it covered.I like among other things the interview theydid with our national coach,Mr.Sillah, in which he analyzed our Scorpionseleventh hour shocking defeat during the Cabral Cup Tournament.I also likethe progressive and objective manner in which they conducted theirinvestigation into one of our society's enduring socialinstitutions,namely,polygamy.So,all in all,I want to congratulate the people at FRESH for theircourageous embrace of Cyberspace, and Commit for the sterling job they didin putting the paper on the Web and hoping and praying that the The DailyObserver people and Us at GambiaNet would soon be able to do the same forthe Observer paper,the present lethargy notwithstanding.So,all of you out there,Keep Up The Good Work down there!RegardsBassss!>Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > via Commit>Hi Gambia-L.>Resending this intro message...and adding some critisism!!>------------------------------------->Hello Gambia-L>We are happy to announce a Gambian addition to the growing amount of>newspapers on the web.>The bi-monthly (twice every month) FRESH newspaper is now on the Internet.>-------------->As the first Company in the Gambia the Informer Media Group Company Ltd.>has>introduced a Online version of the bi-monthly newspaper FRESH on the World>Wide Web.>If you have Internet access you can check us out on these addresses for the>first ALL FREE Online edition of FRESH;>If you are a member with Commit in the Gambia, the address is:------------------------------Date: Fri, 9 Jan 1998 18:40:02 ESTFrom: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RE Kartong/GunjurMessage-ID: < aa71922d.34b6b553@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitBUBA,WHO IS THIS MESAGE FOR????????????????????????????------------------------------Date: Sat, 10 Jan 1998 12:03:43 +0100From: LaminLams.Bojang@fco.mh.se (LaminLams Bojang)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: < fc.000f547200195591000f547200195591.195669@fco.mh.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello everybodyI am a new member at Stockholm,SwedenCame from Pirang village , Kombo EastAttende Faraba Banta primary schoolCrab Island jr 1975Muslim high school 1976-81Hotel school 1982-84 ,Bar and RestaurantWorked at different hotels in the GambiaCame to Sweden 1991now engaged in a four- year program in economics environment and politicsJust gone half way.Even known as Lang Bojang or LamsLams------------------------------Date: Sat, 10 Jan 1998 14:38:47 -0500From: Malick Jagne < jagnem@db.erau.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199801101938.OAA11804@larry.ent.db.erau.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-MD5: 9FlmYFfnd7XaIOy4C4ATKA==Could u please subscribe Mr Ousman K Manjang to Gambia-L.His e-mail ad. is manjango@db.erau.edu Thanks------------------------------Date: Sat, 10 Jan 1998 22:01:53 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: <19980110210202.AAA22368@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,The following people have recently been added to the Bantaba:Morro Krubally, Momodou Jasseh, Ebrima M'boob, Lamin Bojang,Ousman K Manjang and Pa Sallah. We welcome them and look forwardto their contributions.You can send a brief introduction of yourselves toRegardsMomodou Camara*** http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara "To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***------------------------------Date: Sun, 11 Jan 1998 00:18:55 ESTFrom: LBojang < LBojang@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L Lamin BojangMessage-ID: < 7dec1074.34b85640@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHi, my name is Lamin Bojang, and I recide in Georgia. I appreciate you addingme to the list; I will surely try to contribute as frequently as possible.Thanks------------------------------Date: Sun, 11 Jan 1998 02:42:32 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GreetingsMessage-ID: < 9801110742.AA32338@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGreetings folks,I would like to welcome all the new members and also wish *ALL* themembers a successful new year 1998. I hope that the Ramadhan is goingpretty well for those of us undertaking the fast. The days seem to bepassing by very fast - I just realized that we are almost half waygone.... keep up the good intentions!Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 102************************** Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.57 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |