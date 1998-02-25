|
greetings,
Both Mary Amy Davis and Alpha Segnian have been added to the
bantaba. Welcome to Gambia-l. you can send a brief introduction. Our
address is gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Regards
Momodou Camara
It`s another coup plot from Africa and this time from the giant
Nigeria. No one would like a military government(s) in Africa but can
one blame the soldiers especially with Gen. Sani Abacha`s
government?
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
Nigeria's army said Sunday that a coup plot
had been foiled and a number of senior officers arrested, including
Nigerian ruler Gen. Sani Abacha's second in command, Lt. Gen. Oladipo
Diya.
Nigerian television said that two other officers, former ministers in
Abacha's government, Maj. Gen. Abdulkarim Adisa and Maj. Gen. Tajudeen
Olanrewaju, had also been detained.
They and Diya are Yorubas from southwestern Nigeria.
The television appealed for people to remain calm and go about their
usual business.
Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 11:33:30 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.
Message-ID: <9712221633.AA32812@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
> It`s another coup plot from Africa and this time from the giant
> Nigeria. No one would like a military government(s) in Africa but can
> one blame the soldiers especially with Gen. Sani Abacha`s
> government?
> Greetings
> Matarr M. Jeng.
Don't worry, they will get him next time.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is calling for an end of United
Nations sanctions against Iraq, terming them a "form of terrorism."
Farrakhan told about 500 Islamic scholars and students Wednesday in
Baghdad that sanctions imposed against Iraq are based on fears of the
Islamic religion and of the United States abusing its expansive military
capabilities.
Farrakhan said, "President Clinton, in your youth you had the moral
courage to oppose the war in Vietnam. Would you want history to write
of you as the killer of babies through sanctions? Where is your courage
today?"
Nation of Islam Minister of Health Abdul Alim Muhammad says he visited
a Baghdad hospital where he discovered the sanctions are crippling health
care and hurting civilians because they are halting the import of medicines
and equipment.
Farrakhan is traveling through the Middle East on a 52-nation tour that
has also taken him through Jordan and the West Bank.
On his tour, Farrakhan asked the Muslim nations at the Organization of
the Islamic Conference in Tehran, Iran, to pressure the U.S. and Britain
to also lift sanctions against Iran, Nigeria, Cuba and North Korea.
---------------
Source: United Press International.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Permission to repost this material has been granted. I thought it might
be interesting to read.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
.......................
> AT THE end of another long school day, Imani
> Humphrey signals her students to form a circle
> and face towards the east. The students
> shuffle into place and fold their arms across
> their chests. The class leader stamps her feet
> and 50 teenagers begin to recite the anthem
> that has sent a shudder through America's
> educational system.
>
>
> "We pledge to think black, act black, buy
> black, pray black, love black and live black,"
> the students chant. "We have done black things
> today and we're going to do black things
> tomorrow."
>
> The walls of the Aisha Shule secondary school
> are decorated with African flags and slogans
> in Swahili. Morning roll call is taken to the
> beat of African drums.
>
> "I want the Ashanti and the Dogon over here,"
> said Humphrey, ushering her classes - each
> named after an African tribe - into place. The
> fifth form is known as the Dahomey. In the
> kindergarten at the end of the hall, a class
> of three-year-olds addresses its teacher as
> Mama Oya.
>
> It sounds like a school in Nairobi, but this
> is urban Detroit. On a scarred street on the
> northwest edge of this blighted industrial
> city, an experiment in black education is
> challenging decades of mostly moribund
> theorising about race relations in America.
> Weary of being told that dialogue between
> whites and blacks is the only solution to
> racism, increasing numbers of black Americans
> are rejecting conventional paths to
> integration in favour of voluntary apartheid.
>
> The Aisha Shule is one of a growing number of
> Afro-centric schools that spurn the
> traditional curriculum in favour of one with a
> heavy African-American bias. By attempting to
> add an African dimension even to such
> seemingly race-free subjects as mathematics
> and foreign languages, supporters of separate
> black education are hoping to develop a more
> powerful sense of identity and achievement in
> a wounded generation of black teenagers. For
> far too long, and too often, this age group
> has been tied to the paralysing vices of
> gangs, guns and drug addiction.
>
> The idea that young black Americans should
> look to Africa for inspiration surfaced amid
> the civil rights protests of the 1960s and has
> frequently attracted ridicule. Yet the Aisha
> Shule has tripled its student intake since it
> started to receive public funds in 1995. A
> pioneer, it is now one of 14 schools in the
> Detroit area offering African-centred
> teaching.
>
> Across the country 400 similar schools have
> opened in black communities - and while they
> teach only a tiny proportion of America's
> black children, they are rapidly emerging as
> an influential force in a vigorous new drive
> to reverse the disappointments of four decades
> of government-supported desegregation.
>
> While President Bill Clinton patrols the
> country mouthing platitudes as part of his
> much-heralded initiative to encourage racial
> harmony, black Americans are busily building
> their own middle-class suburbs, expanding
> their businesses, developing their churches,
> commemorating their culture and generally
> expressing a new confidence and assertiveness
> that owes nothing to patronising whites or
> debates about affirmative action.
>
> This week, black people will even be
> celebrating their own Christmas. The black
> festival of Kwanzaa was devised by radical
> academics weary of white-bearded Santas, and
> is now observed by millions.
>
> "There's a real drive in the African-American
> community for self-determination and
> self-reliance," said Humphrey, a veteran civil
> rights activist and founder of the Aisha
> Shule, which means "life school" in Swahili.
> "Black people don't necessarily want a
> hand-out."
> At the Aisha Shule last week, Quirita Quates,
> 16, prepared for a class trip to see Amistad,
> Steven Spielberg's new film about slavery, by
> wrapping her head in an African headdress and
> drawing an ankh - a symbol of life - on her
> cheek.
>
> Like so many black teenagers in this desolate
> corner of America's car-manufacturing
> metropolis, Quates has divorced parents. She
> spent five years in California with her
> mother, sister and brother, but asked to live
> with her father in Detroit so she could return
> to the Aisha Shule.
>
> She likes the small classes - the school
> cannot take more than 190 students until it
> finds bigger premises - and she also likes the
> way "it relates everything to my community".
>
> Economics became not a dry study of market
> forces but "a way of bettering conditions for
> our race", she said.
>
> She was thrilled to be taught that mathematics
> originated in Egypt: "It makes it real for me,
> something I want to learn." The bookshelves in
> her classroom are lined with copies of Alex
> Haley's Roots - the black American author's
> account of his search for his slave ancestors
> - and other black-oriented works, from a study
> of black characters in Shakespeare to A Safari
> of African Cooking.
>
> Even the pre-school toddlers, in a class known
> as the Watusi, learn their alphabets from a
> book called A is for Afrikans (sic). "Whatever
> we talk about, we try to give it an African
> perspective," said Mama Oya.
>
> Humphrey said: "In the broader context we see
> ourselves producing children who have overcome
> their feelings of inadequacy and inferiority.
>
> "What they need is a strong sense of identity.
> We also teach them to respect other cultures,
> but that can't happen until they respect
> themselves."
>
> The dearth of black teenage self-respect is a
> widely reported phenomenon that has produced
> devastating effects. Bob Herbert, a nationally
> syndicated black columnist, said: "Somehow,
> over the past two or three decades, a lot of
> black kids absorbed the message that academic
> achievement was something to be shunned.
>
> "According to this mind-bogglingly destructive
> way of thinking, academic achievement was a
> white thing and thus in some sense
> contemptible."
>
> Humphrey agreed that for many black teenagers
> there was "a stigma about being smart" - but
> said the teachers in her school had taught
> that "dumb is not cool".
>
> She added: "We constantly reinforce the
> exemplary deeds and accomplishments of leading
> African-Americans. We hold them up as models
> and try to impress on our children that it
> will be their job in future to come up with
> the creative solutions for the problems that
> our people face."
>
> It might be easy for a white visitor to the
> Aisha Shule to mock the earnest young American
> students dressed in African clothing and
> reciting their Swahili slogans, and equally
> easy to become concerned about lessons that
> sometimes sound like propaganda.
>
> In a history class discussion before seeing
> the Spielberg film, one teacher, Baba Mwando,
> asked whether the "largely Jewish" Hollywood
> community was morally entitled to make a film
> about slavery. "A lot of black people won't go
> to see the film because of Spielberg," he
> said. "They feel a Jewish person should not be
> telling our history."
>
> In the end, though, Mwando advised his
> students that they should ignore "professional
> protesters". He added: "We don't care where
> knowledge is coming from, we have to go out
> and get it.
>
> "Regardless of who produces what, we have to
> sift through it to get what we want. We all
> have to get that knowledge."
>
> While black Americans are far from unanimous
> about the virtues of the Afro-centric movement
> - many feel it breeds a potentially dangerous
> alienation that will stand children in poor
> stead when they eventually encounter whites as
> adults - there was no mistaking the pride,
> confidence and discipline of the class group
> that climbed on the bus to see Amistad last
> week.
>
> The sight of 60 black teenagers filing into a
> cinema is apparently regarded by many in
> Detroit as a prelude to gunfire, but at least
> one white film-goer was sufficiently impressed
> with the group's immaculate behaviour to
> compliment a teacher.
>
> The bottom line for schools such as Humphrey's
> is whether its graduating students will be
> able to compete academically in a higher
> education system that is steadily being
> stripped of affirmative action programmes. It
> is all very well for these teenagers to focus
> on their African origins, but to get to
> Harvard they will need more than Swahili
> slogans.
>
> "There is a perception that the cultural
> context impedes academic development,"
> Humphrey conceded. But the school has
> increased its emphasis on basic learning
> skills, and she said it expected a "strong
> showing" in exam results next year.
>
> "We are trying to produce the new African
> child," Humphrey said. "We know we can't
> become Kunta Kinte [the African hero of Roots]
> - but we can learn from him."
Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 15:03:08 -0500
From: Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>,
Subject: he had to go there!!!
Message-ID: <C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD65@Cry1.prc.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
> and my sympathies to all the Jobes and Ceesays now crying about the
> on-coming Ramdan!
>
> Katim
>
You know, you should let the sleeping Ceesays lie. We fast all year
long just so all the Tourays and Camaras can satisfy their insatiable
hunger. We welcome this month of sacrifice which is more than I can say
for you know who. Cheer up - it is only a month long!!!
Happy Holidays
Soffie
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 22:10:55 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.
Message-ID: <199712222111.WAA12090@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
> Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 11:33:30 -0500 (EST)
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.
> > It`s another coup plot from Africa and this time from the giant
> > Nigeria. No one would like a military government(s) in Africa but can
> > one blame the soldiers especially with Gen. Sani Abacha`s
> > government?
> > Greetings
> > Matarr M. Jeng.
>
> Don't worry, they will get him next time.
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>
Moe,
I` am afriad that if they don`t get him next time, then there might
be a civil war in Nigeria ( I pray to God it does not happen), but
remember Obasanjo's former vice president, retired Maj. Gen. Musa Yar'Adua,
died December 8 after being taken from jail to a hospital in the
western city of Ibadan. Opposition groups have been demanding an
investigation into the death of Yar'Adua, who died of undisclosed
causes.
Now we hear that Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo,
was hospitalized Friday in the northern city of Yola, where
he is serving a 15-year sentence on charges of plotting to oust the
military government of Abacha. It was not immediately clear why
Obasanjo was hospitalized, but the Lagos Tribune reported that he has
lost a great deal of weight. Obasanjo, who is asthmatic, is not
allowed to receive visitors, the newspaper said. We also hear a lot
of this and that. One don`t need to tell the blind to close his or
her eyes. As it is we all know too much of Gen. Sani Abacha`s rule
of ter-----.
The latest of this so called coup plot is that Nigeria's military
on Monday said it was not yet ready to reveal the whereabouts of 12
people arrested for trying to topple army ruler General Sani Abacha,
including his deputy Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya.
"There is no news," defence headquarters spokesman Colonel Godwin
Ugbo told Reuters in Lagos. He added that more details of the coup,
which he said had been planned for Sunday, would be released in due
course. In Lagos, the biggest city in Nigeria and a bastion of Diya's
Yoruba ethnic group, people snapped up newspapers on sale at inflated
prices to read the details, but there were no signs of increased
security in Lagos or the capital Abuja.
Most of those arrested were Yorubas from the southwest, which has
opposed the military since 1993 elections were scrapped as Yoruba
tycoon Moshood Abiola was poised to win. Abacha is from the north.
"We in the Campaign for Democracy believe there was no coup. There is
a tussle of power between 'Abacha-must-stay and Abacha-must-go'
factions," Raymond Okei, a spokesman for a Lagos-based pressure group
told Reuters. "Diya wanted Abacha to go." He insists that Nigeria, and Africa, must follow their own path to
democracy on their own terms without being pushed around by the West.
Why is the Nigerian military silent on coup plotters? Is it
another---------???? Shall come back to this topic, until
then---
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 22:10:55 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: X Mas. GREETINGS
Message-ID: <199712222111.WAA12099@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
WELCOME TO ALL NEW MEMBERS
WISH YOU ALL AND YOUR FAMILIES
A WONDERFUL CHRISTMAS
AND A VERY HAPPY NEW YEAR.
GREETINGS
MATARR M. JENG.
Matarr and Modou...C'mon guys
I am concerned, this madness ought to stop. Wheather it is Abacha, Castro or
anybody to be overthrown, its wrong and very uncivilized, it should be
condemned. Two wrongs never make it right, but I know what you thinking...it
can make it dead even. But, where is that leading us (Africa) to. This
principle of "revolving door" when it comes to coup plots in Africa must be
stopped, no matter who becomes the victim.
Let us not hail these folks! please condemn their actions and keep the flame
of democracy burning.
Merry Xmas
Baboucarr Sillah
In a message dated 97-12-22 09:37:03 EST, you write:
Very Nice>>>>>>>>>>>
Merry Xmas
Baboucarr Sillah
BobbySil wrote:
>
> Matarr and Modou...C'mon guys
>
> I am concerned, this madness ought to stop. Wheather it is Abacha, Castro or
> anybody to be overthrown, its wrong and very uncivilized, it should be
> condemned. Two wrongs never make it right, but I know what you thinking...it
> can make it dead even. But, where is that leading us (Africa) to. This
> principle of "revolving door" when it comes to coup plots in Africa must be
> stopped, no matter who becomes the victim.
>
> Let us not hail these folks! please condemn their actions and keep the flame
> of democracy burning.
>
> Merry Xmas
> Baboucarr Sillah
Hey Bobby,
Thanks for hitting it right on, Brother!
This madness needs to stop somewhere. This is one of the problems Africa
is well known for, not forgetting the rampant coruption amongst most of
the African governments.
GREEEEEEEEEEEEEEDY - One of the main reasons why Africa cannot see unity
forthcoming. It's shameful and sad.
Brother Baboucar, that's just it, if the flames of democracy were burning in
Nigeria, perhaps there'll be no need for a coup. I do however, agree with you
in that this "Coup Madness" has to stop. We look like we can't governed
ourselves, which is one of the reasons the west treat us the way they do.
Happy Holidays
Daddy Sang
Friend, I have said the same before. After visiting The Gambia in
november I will repeat it. "You are all needed backk home, but you will
have to suffer/sacrifice" But that is a "long story", which I will not
repeat. Only want to say a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all
of you. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
> ----------
> Fra: sillah conateh[SMTP:sillahconateh@hotmail.com]
> Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Sendt: 20. december 1997 02:16
> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Emne: THE ONLY SOLUTION!
>=20
> Fellow Gambians,
>=20
> I firmly believe that the only way we can solve our motherland's=20
> numerous problems is not just to be sitting in foreign countries and=20
> talk, talk, talk! But the solution is that we should all have the=20
> interest of the nation by going back and contributing to its
> meaningful=20
> development. Most people missed The Gambia for decades and do not =
know
>=20
> anything about the place. This is terrible!
>=20
> We all need to go back after we obtain our degrees and develop the=20
> roads, hospitals, airports, seaports, schools, our local folks, and
> many=20
> more so that we can make it The "SINGAPORE OF WEST AFRICA". ha! ha!
>=20
> Wishing all a Happy Christmas and a Wonderful New Year.=20
>=20
> Sillah. =20
>=20
> ______________________________________________________
> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
>=20
On 22 Dec 97 at 15:03, Ceesay Soffie wrote:
> > and my sympathies to all the Jobes and Ceesays now crying about the
> > on-coming Ramdan!
> >
> > Katim
> >
> You know, you should let the sleeping Ceesays lie. We fast all year
> long just so all the Tourays and Camaras can satisfy their
> insatiable hunger. We welcome this month of sacrifice which is more
> than I can say for you know who. Cheer up - it is only a month
> long!!!
>
> Happy Holidays
>
> Soffie
Hi Soffie,
The Ceesays are very fund of eating between meals and I am sure they
are already looking for excuses for not keeping fast during
Rahmadan.:-))))
Happy holidays
Momodou Camara
Hello fellow list members,
I hope it is not too late to wish you all happy holidays. Well, Better
Late and Never :-)). I would like to wish you and your loved ones,
wherever you are,
Merry Christmas Happy Chanukah Good Kwanzaa
(unless otherwise prohibited by law)
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 12:35:02 -0500
From: habib <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Coup Foiled In Nigeria
Message-ID: <349FF645.ECC@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
SANG1220 wrote:
>
> Brother Baboucar, that's just it, if the flames of democracy were burning in
> Nigeria, perhaps there'll be no need for a coup. I do however, agree with you
> in that this "Coup Madness" has to stop. We look like we can't governed
> ourselves, which is one of the reasons the west treat us the way they do.
> Happy Holidays
> Daddy Sang
Emanual
Merry Chrismas and Happy new year
Hope to see you soon.
Sang, I spoke to John Okoh whom I have known since the Biafran
aftermath. He says that there was NO COUP attempt at all . It was only a
ploy to prolong the stay of the general in power. ( and also to
eliminate some eliments who are questioning the misterious death of
former General Yar'dua in prison in the last two weeks. and Abasanjo's
detainment and unrequested military doctors visiting him in jail to
claim that he is not well so when he dies it would be legitimate or
unsuspicious)
How is your cousin LatJor?? He is now in the Washington area I
understand.
remember good old days at Saint Aug HS- SASS & Benz --KUI fetelus
bukendum so sainut sa tatudum dool sapilanus lah.
< maybe we should send the above message to Abacha for Chrismas.
Habib
--
MZ
Sent by "YMCA" <ymca@commit.gm>
via Commit
----------
> From: Marie Gillen <marie.gillen@swipnet.se>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Gretting
> Date: 22 December 1997 06:36
>
> Gretting from Marie.
>
Hello Gambia-lers
I am wishing all the list members a merry Cristmas and a happy new year.
Hilsen
Pa Sowe
----------
> Fra: pa sowe <sowe@online.no>
> Til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Emne: Cristmas Greetings
> Dato: 23. desember 1997 23:08
>
> Hello Gambia-lers
>
> I am wishing all the list members a merry Cristmas and a happy new year.
>
> Hilsen
> Pa Sowe
TOURAY'S ARE NEVER SCARED OF HUNGER;SO DON'T EVEN GO THERE.......
WE ARE READY FOR IT AND WE GONNA DO IT AS USUAL.MAKE SURE ALL
THE CEESAYS ARE UNDER SURVAILANCE BECAUSE THEY OFTEN CHEAT A
LOT ON RAMADAN :-))))
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 19:00:00 -0500 (EST)
From: fatima phall <fphall1@gl.umbc.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Unlist
Message-ID: <Pine.SGI.3.95.971223185749.11336B-100000@juilin.libpub.umbc.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
List managers,
please unlist me until school opens on 02/25/98.Thanks alot and I
hope you all have a wonderful holiday.
Whoever may be in charge, please chage my e-mail address under
Gambia-List to msonko@yahoo.com
Thanks
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 12:50:49 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: (fwd):After uncovering "plot" Abacha urges Africans to prevent
Message-ID: <19971224115117.AAA73468@momodou>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
ABUJA, Dec 23 (AFP) - Two days after his regime announced it had
foiled a plot to overthrow his regime, Nigeria's military ruler
General Sani Abacha Tuesday urged fellow African leaders to fight the
"scourge" of military coups.
Abacha, a former defence minister who himself took over from a
military-appointed civilian government in November 1993, told a
Ghanaian delegation Tuesday that repeated coups hit development
efforts, according to an official statement.
The government in Nigeria, which has long promised a return to
civilian rule after elections next year, announced Sunday that it had
arrested 12 people, 11 of them senior military officers, after
uncovering plans to overthrow the government.
Abacha is believed to be considering standing in next years'
elections as a civilian.
Nigeria has been ruled by military governments for all but ten of
its 37 years since it gained independence from Britain. Between 1960
and 1985 there were five successful coups.
Abacha delivered his message, believed to be the first since the
announcement of the alleged coup plot, when he met a Ghanaian
delegation led by the foreign minister, Victor Gbeho, bringing a
message of solidarity from President Jerry Rawlings.
The official statement said Gbeho expressed his shock at alleged
coup plot, in which the number two man in the Nigerian regime,
Lieutenant-General Donaldson Oladipo Diya, 53, was said to be
involved.
Diya is one of those being held for alleged involvement.
The official statement said Gbeho also deplored the "negative
coverage" of the alleged plot by the western media which he said had a
tendency to listen more to dissidents that the government.
The military junta earlier asserted its authority warning of
possible further arrests and warning Nigerian journalists to seek
clearance before quoting foreign press accounts of the week's events.
Sorry, the news article was meant for the Bush list.:-))
Merry Christmas and a happy new year to everyone!!!
Momodou Camara
On 24 Dec 97 at 12:50, Camara, Momodou wrote:
> ABUJA, Dec 23 (AFP) - Two days after his regime announced it had
> foiled a plot to overthrow his regime, Nigeria's military ruler
> General Sani Abacha Tuesday urged fellow African leaders to fight
> the "scourge" of military coups.
The soldiers
They Come To Power
Through The
Barrel Of The Gun
And Not Through
The Barrel Of The Box
They Have A gun In One Pocket
And Not A Chewing Stick
They Have Bullets In The Other Pocket
And Not Kola-Nuts
They Dont Shake Hands
But Salute
They Dont Smile
So To Scare Us
They Put On Dark Glasses
So We Dont See Their Red Eyes
They Cover Their Hearts
With Bullet Prove Protection
So We Dont See The Soldier Heart
They Kill To Get Rid Of You
And Not To Pension You Or
To Fire You
They Steal
On Protection
The Guns, The Guns, The Guns
Better Wake Up With The
African Cock Crows
Than The Bullet Crows
Long Live Civilian Elected Governments
And Down With Military Regiems.
Matarr M. Jeng
Baboucarr and Solomon,
Military coups are not welcome in Africa. No one likes to be rule by
the guns. The soldiers seize power whenever they fancy and it affects
our development and stability. It also stimulate other coups as we
have seen in many countries in africa. Nowadays, is like a fashion
or competition among soldiers of different countries in our contient
as regards taking up arms to stage a coup. We all know the excuses
they give but they become worst than the civilian governments. They
belong to the barracks and not to the state house. In Africa we would
prefer to wake up with the cock crows and not the guns and bullets
crows.
In the case of Gen. Abacha, I will still ask the same question that
I asked before " No one would like a military government(s)
in Africa but can one blame the soldiers especially with Gen. Sani
Abacha`s government"? I was happy with Moe`s answer "Don't worry,
they will get him next time" Remember we are talking about Gen
Abacha the Military Man and not the soldiers siezing power in
Africa. He seized power power from the government of Chief Ernest
Shonekan, and since then he has accused other soldiers of plotting
attempted coups and use this as a weapon to purge those soldiers he
does not trust. Remember all the executions, and all those political
prisoners in Nigeria today under Abacha. Remember all those who left
the country for their own safety. And so on and so on.
According to PANA, 40 Nigerians, including four journalists were
jailed in this coup plot. Twelve Nigerians mainly ranking officials, including Lt. Gen. Oladipo
Diya, Abacha's deputy, were listed as being involved in the latest
plot. Meanwhile, some 1,200 Nigerian troops serving in the regional peace
keeping force, Ecomog, in Liberia, are back home.
I think what Nigeria needs is a demoratic elected government, not the
Rawlings or Jammeh style. Abacha should resign and give power to a
civilian President.
On the otherhand, we have to warn our leaders that Africans are awake
and could not take anymore the ills of our corupt governments. Any
peace loving African would join anyone to warn Presidents like Moi of
Kenya and Mugabi of Zimbabwe that changes has to come or else the
Military would come and we dont need those guys( the soldiers ).
After all, it is best to prevent than to cure, therefore our leaders
should swallow the prevention pills to destroy the military coups.
Have a nice holidays
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
Touray-kunda is deeply worried as usual when Ramadan is approaching. Very
soon they will start complaining of ulcer, just to find excuse not to
fast.
I once again wish all the Bantaba people a merry xmas, and I hope the
Tourays, Jagnes and the Badibunkas will this year not find medical excuses
for not fasting
Fafa
On Tue, 23 Dec 1997, TOURAY 1 wrote:
> TOURAY'S ARE NEVER SCARED OF HUNGER;SO DON'T EVEN GO THERE.......
> WE ARE READY FOR IT AND WE GONNA DO IT AS USUAL.MAKE SURE ALL
> THE CEESAYS ARE UNDER SURVAILANCE BECAUSE THEY OFTEN CHEAT A
> LOT ON RAMADAN :-))))
>
Matarr, well said keep up the good work.
Happy Holidays
Daddy Sang.
------------------------------
SANG1220 wrote:
>
> Matarr, well said keep up the good work.
> Happy Holidays
> Daddy Sang.
Happy new year and best wishes for the coming year
Habib
Matarr Jeng, you wrote:
> Baboucarr and Solomon,
> Military coups are not welcome in Africa. No one likes to be rule by
> the guns. The soldiers seize power whenever they fancy and it affects
> our development and stability. It also stimulate other coups as we
> have seen in many countries in africa. Nowadays, is like a fashion
> or competition among soldiers of different countries in our contient
> as regards taking up arms to stage a coup. We all know the excuses
> they give but they become worst than the civilian governments. They
> belong to the barracks and not to the state house. In Africa we would
> prefer to wake up with the cock crows and not the guns and bullets
> crows.
>
> In the case of Gen. Abacha, I will still ask the same question that
> I asked before " No one would like a military government(s)
> in Africa but can one blame the soldiers especially with Gen. Sani
> Abacha`s government"? I was happy with Moe`s answer "Don't worry,
> they will get him next time" Remember we are talking about Gen
> Abacha the Military Man and not the soldiers siezing power in
> Africa. He seized power power from the government of Chief Ernest
> Shonekan, and since then he has accused other soldiers of plotting
> attempted coups and use this as a weapon to purge those soldiers he
> does not trust. Remember all the executions, and all those political
> prisoners in Nigeria today under Abacha. Remember all those who left
> the country for their own safety. And so on and so on.
>
> According to PANA, 40 Nigerians, including four journalists were
> jailed in this coup plot. Twelve Nigerians mainly ranking officials, including Lt. Gen. Oladipo
> Diya, Abacha's deputy, were listed as being involved in the latest
> plot. Meanwhile, some 1,200 Nigerian troops serving in the regional peace
> keeping force, Ecomog, in Liberia, are back home.
> I think what Nigeria needs is a demoratic elected government, not the
> Rawlings or Jammeh style. Abacha should resign and give power to a
> civilian President.
> On the otherhand, we have to warn our leaders that Africans are awake
> and could not take anymore the ills of our corupt governments. Any
> peace loving African would join anyone to warn Presidents like Moi of
> Kenya and Mugabi of Zimbabwe that changes has to come or else the
> Military would come and we dont need those guys( the soldiers ).
> After all, it is best to prevent than to cure, therefore our leaders
> should swallow the prevention pills to destroy the military coups.
> Have a nice holidays
> Greetings
> Matarr M. Jeng.
Brother Jeng,
I thank you for that well-noted response. I chose not to respond earlier
because I feared that some people might react angrily to what I was going
to say. Though not a christian, I happened to be in a country where
Chistmas time is the happiest moment of the year. Everywhere you go, from
neighbours to co-workers, people are busy buying christmas gifts and
enjoying themselves. In this regard, everyone gets in the spirit and
becomes attracted to the pastime of christmas, regardless of religion.
Therefore, it would be unhealthy to engage in fruitless arguments about
the despotism of Sani Abacha, who is nothing more than a @%&*#@!%$#&.
Anyway, I just wanted to thank you for a job well done. I hope that you
are enjoying the hloidays in your part of the world (Denmark, is it?).
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Matarr,
That's just beautiful! The barracks is where they ought to belong. And 'to
protect and to serve' should be their ultimate duty. But what a dilema
they have become! Somehow, they are partly (if not mostly) responsible for
the culpabilty for our political and economic underdevelopment. Not only
have they become the surrorgates for a mostly illiterate society, they
have become mediocrites of leaders who have failed their subjects in both
constitutional order and economisc progress.
In times like these, Harold Lasswell's words (and motives for the
trespass of soldiers into politics) really come to mind. He writes,
" young people who have been reared in such an environment
when they are unable or unwilling to acquire a long
education, continue to apply strenous standards to themselves.
Whether they admit it or not, they feel acutely inferior
when they fail to follow the accepted path. And their modes of
compensation frequently take the form of what they conceive
to be short cuts to the seizure of power and regaining sense
of total worth."
Isn't this the type of 'seizure of power' that is current in West Africa?
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
>
> The soldiers
> They Come To Power
> Through The
> Barrel Of The Gun
> And Not Through
> The Barrel Of The Box
> They Have A gun In One Pocket
> And Not A Chewing Stick
> They Have Bullets In The Other Pocket
> And Not Kola-Nuts
> They Dont Shake Hands
> But Salute
> They Dont Smile
> So To Scare Us
> They Put On Dark Glasses
> So We Dont See Their Red Eyes
> They Cover Their Hearts
> With Bullet Prove Protection
> So We Dont See The Soldier Heart
> They Kill To Get Rid Of You
> And Not To Pension You Or
> To Fire You
> They Steal
> On Protection
> The Guns, The Guns, The Guns
> Better Wake Up With The
> African Cock Crows
> Than The Bullet Crows
> Long Live Civilian Elected Governments
> And Down With Military Regiems.
>
> Matarr M. Jeng
>
Why on Christmas day? What a terrible way of spending Christmas
holidays. Read the rest in the bush.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
Paramilitary police with AK-47 assault rifles took former President
Kenneth Kaunda into custody on Christmas morning.
About 40 paramilitary police with
AK-47 assault rifles and 10 plainclothes policemen arrived at 5:45
a.m. Thursday and tried to enter his house after surrounding his
house for almost three hours. He was taken to police
headquarters and then to the Kamwala prison.
Police take former Zambian president into custody
Kaunda =A0=A0
LUSAKA, Zambia (CNN) -- Waving a white handkerchief, former President
Kenneth Kaunda appeared calm as paramilitary police with AK-47 assault
rifles took him into custody on Christmas morning after surrounding
his house for nearly three hours.
Kaunda, 73, was transported to police headquarters in a high-speed
convoy of pickup trucks filled with 40 paramilitary police. After
about an hour, he was bustled into another vehicle and taken to the
Kamwala prison.
"I have been detained for 28 days. I don't know why," Kaunda told
reporters before being driven off to the prison.
The detention of Zambia's founding father came four days after Kaunda
returned to the country from a lengthy lecture tour. It was believed
to be linked to a failed coup attempt in October against President
Frederick Chiluba, who defeated Kaunda in the nation's first
multiparty election in 1991.
"We were told the police wanted to take him for an interview,"
Kaunda's son, Kawache Kaunda said. He said his father agreed to go
with police and had yet to be formally charged or arrested.
Kawache Kaunda said his father, who led Zambia to independence from
Britain in 1964, was accompanied by his lawyers, his elder son Wezi,
and aides from his opposition party.
Paramilitary police who had surrounded the house in Lusaka's northern
Roma suburb at dawn escorted Kaunda to police headquarters in the city
center in several pickup trucks.
Police also stood guard on main streets throughout the capital in an
unusual display of force, possibly to deter any protests over Kaunda's
detention.
Earlier, Wezi Kaunda said police wanted to detain his father under a
state of emergency declared after the failed coup.
"It's a terrible thing to happen on Christmas," Wezi Kaunda said by
telephone from the house.
About 40 paramilitary police with AK-47 assault rifles and 10
plainclothes policemen arrived at 5:45 a.m. Thursday and tried to
enter the house, Wezi Kaunda said.
Kaunda's staff confronted the policemen and kept them from searching
the house, insisting the police needed a search warrant and that
Kaunda had a right to have lawyers present, his son said. "What they
have said is they would like him to come to police headquarters," Wezi
said. "By past experience, we know that means they want to detain him
indefinitely under the state of emergency."
The police then surrounded the house, stopping people from approaching
or leaving it, he said.
Dozens of military officers and troops and one opposition politician
have been detained since the failed coup of Oct. 28, when mutinous
soldiers took over the state radio station and broadcast that they had
toppled President Frederick Chiluba.
After loyal troops quickly crushed the rebellion, Chiluba's government
declared a state of emergency and began rounding up people. Under the
emergency declaration, police have wide powers to search and arrest
people, and suspects can be held indefinitely without being charged.
Kaunda returns to Zambia despite fears of arrest
Kaunda, who headed a single-party government from independence until
he lost to Chiluba in the nation's first multiparty election in 1991,
was out of the country on a two-month lecture tour in South Africa,
Britain and the United States at the time.
He returned to Zambia on Sunday, despite fears by his supporters that
he would be arrested.
A seven-party opposition alliance headed by Kaunda has accused the
government of using the coup attempt and state of emergency to crack
down on opposition groups.
Wezi Kaunda said Thursday that detention by police probably would mean
torture. Amnesty International has accused police of torturing other
suspects detained under the state of emergency, including opposition
politician Dean Mung'omba.
"I think something very serious will happen if they took him under
detention," Wezi Kaunda said.
He accused the government of choosing Christmas for the arrest to try
to avoid publicity and to hinder Kaunda in getting legal assistance.
Most people were at home or away on vacation at Christmas, Wezi said,
meaning lawyers could be difficult to find and journalists might be
off work.
Kaunda, who is Christian, "would have gone to church without this
harassment," his son said.
The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.
=A0
Merry Christmas Gambia-l, it has been a long time. I am well and fine. I am
wishing you all a Joyous Christmas and a Wonderful New Year. There is nothing
like Christmas in The Gambia, with the ' Fanals ', ' Lantin', ' Huntings' , '
Agugus', etc. it is just nice to be home.
Best regards to all and looking forward to interesting listings in 1998.
PEACE
Tombong Saidy
TSaidy1050 wrote:
>
> Merry Christmas Gambia-l, it has been a long time. I am well and fine. I am
> wishing you all a Joyous Christmas and a Wonderful New Year. There is nothing
> like Christmas in The Gambia, with the ' Fanals ', ' Lantin', ' Huntings' , '
> Agugus', etc. it is just nice to be home.
>
> Best regards to all and looking forward to interesting listings in 1998.
>
> PEACE
>
> Tombong Saidy
Hey Tombong
How are you? I understand you are now in charge of the new TV station.
Good -luck
Are you planing to have Ramadan programs?If you do please include all
the different views and traditions and try not to give any fanatics free
air time
Happy Ramadan
May we meet next year in good health and wealth
Please extend my greetings to All Gambians( private and Government)
with wishes for a peaceful and prosperous nation for all who dwell in
it.
Amin
Habib Diab Ghanim
MZ
Rumours(this one from a very reliable source) also has it that a big chun=
k of=0Athe money that Mr. Sissoho owes to the government is for the purch=
ase and=0Arenovation of the Amie's Beach hotel at Cape St. Mary, and this=
bill has been=0Aoutstanding for at least three years. This property was =
seized from Saihou=0ACeesay due to his failure to pay his bank loans on t=
he said property, only to=0Abe given to Mr. Sissoho, with a million dalas=
i renovation to boot, and he has=0Ayet to pay. He must have convinced som=
eone that he has the money, or on the=0Aother hand, he must be a very goo=
d scam artist, or maybe, he just has bad=0Amanagers in his employ. Oh we=
ll, more rumours.=0A=0AJabou.=0A=0A=0AFriends, at the fantastic Yundum ai=
rport, while I was waiting for a=0A=0Aplane, I counted 9 big planes, all =
of them belonging to Mr. Sissoho. He=0A=0Amust be rich, because I was tol=
d that they were not frequently=0A=0Aoperating. We know from the competit=
ion among the national=0A=0Aflight-compagnies in Europe, that it is costy=
every hour the plane is=0A=0Aparked. Rumours (which one should not sprea=
d) was saying, that Mr.=0A=0ASissoho didn=B4t pay, or have not payed for =
long time, for the=0A=0Aairport-service and parking of his planes in Yund=
um. So .... Asbj=F8rn=0A=0ANordam =0A=0A=0A=0A> ----------=0A=0A> Fra: =
=09Momodou Camara[SMTP:nijii@hotmail.com]=0A=0A> Svar til: =09gambia-l@u.=
washington.edu=0A=0A> Sendt: =0912. december 1997 08:46=0A=0A> Til: =09Th=
e Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List=0A=0A> Emne: =09Re: Babading Sis=
soho=0A=0A> =0A=0A> =0A=0A> >=0A=0A> >Today while talking to a friend of =
mine in the Gambia,I was told that=0A=0A> =0A=0A> Mr=0A=0A> >Sissoho ,the=
Malian-Gambian millionaire had a very large and warm=0A=0A> >welcome in =
Banjul with jubilations everywhere. He promised to help=0A=0A> The=0A=0A>=
>Gambia a lot of money in the improvements of the Airport and related=0A=
=0A> >projects. This is good news for the Gambian business community and=
=0A=0A> >confidence building of the country. I hope he will keep his prom=
ise .=0A=0A> >The more the investment money, the better for us.=0A=0A> >H=
e also gave the soccer teams of Gambia and Mali much needed=0A=0A> financ=
ial=0A=0A> >help. =0A=0A> >=0A=0A> >Habib Ghanim=0A=0A> >=0A=0A> =0A=0A> =
It is stated in one of the FOROYAA issues recently that Mr. Sissoho=0A=0A=
> ows =0A=0A> four million dalasis to the Gambia including the Civil Avia=
tion.=0A=0A> =0A=0A> Momodou Camara=0A=0A> =0A=0A> =0A=0A> ______________=
________________________________________=0A=0A> Get Your Private, Free Em=
ail at http://www.hotmail.com=0A=0A> =0A=0A=0A=0A----------------------- =
Headers --------------------------------=0AReturn-Path: <GAMBIA-L-owner@u=
..washington.edu>=0AReceived: from relay26.mail.aol.com (relay26.mail.aol=
..com [172.31.109.26]) by=0Aair07.mail.aol.com (v37.2) with SMTP; Tue, 16 =
Dec 1997 03:21:36 -0500=0AReceived: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.=
u.washington.edu=0A[140.142.56.1])=0A=09 by relay26.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/=
8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)=0A=09 with ESMTP id DAA25811;=0A=09 Tue, 16 Dec 1997 0=
3:20:29 -0500 (EST)=0AReceived: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.14=
2.56.13])=0A by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW9=
7.05) with SMTP=0A=09 id AAA10921; Tue, 16 Dec 1997 00:20:26 -0800=0ARec=
eived: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])=0A=
by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ES=
MTP=0A=09 id AAA25048 for <gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu>; Tue, 16 Dec=
1997=0A00:20:13 -0800=0AReceived: from fwext.dif.dk (fwext.dif.dk [130.2=
27.136.2])=0A by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.=
09) with SMTP=0A=09 id AAA07318 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Tue, 16=
Dec 1997 00:20:11=0A-0800=0AReceived: from fwext.dif.dk [130.227.136.2]=
=0A=09(HELO localhost)=0A=09by fwext.dif.dk (AltaVista Mail V1.0/1.0 BL18=
listener)=0A=09id 0000_004c_3496_3a87_8e8f;=0A=09Tue, 16 Dec 1997 09:23:=
35 +0100=0AMessage-Id: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB37C@DKDIFS02>=
=0ADate: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 09:21:59 +0100=0AReply-To: gambia-l@u.washingto=
n.edu=0ASender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu=0APrecedence: bulk=0AFrom=
: =3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>=0ATo: G=
AMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-=0Al@u.washin=
gton.edu>=0ASubject: SV: Babading Sissoho=0AMIME-Version: 1.0=0AContent-T=
ype: text/plain;=0A=09charset=3D"iso-8859-1"=0AContent-Transfer-Encoding:=
quoted-printable=0AX-To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washi=
ngton.edu>=0AX-Priority: 3=0AX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListPro=
cessor(tm) by CREN=0A=0A
Date: Thu, 25 Dec 1997 21:21:49 -0800
From: Paul <bgibba@interlog.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Season's Greetings From The Gambia
Message-ID: <3.0.2.32.19971225212149.0068e6cc@mail.interlog.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi! Tombong,
How are things in the Gambia? We have not communicated for a long time.
Please contact me at my private e-mail address shown above. Merry
Christmas to you and yours. May 1998 bring all the best to you and yours.
Bakary P. Gibba (Toronto, Canada).
At 03:24 PM 12/25/97 EST, you wrote:
>
>Merry Christmas Gambia-l, it has been a long time. I am well and fine. I am
>wishing you all a Joyous Christmas and a Wonderful New Year. There is nothing
>like Christmas in The Gambia, with the ' Fanals ', ' Lantin', ' Huntings' , '
>Agugus', etc. it is just nice to be home.
>
>Best regards to all and looking forward to interesting listings in 1998.
>
>PEACE
>
>Tombong Saidy
>
>
Matarr,
After reading your posting on the above matter I decided to respond instead of
corresponding since we differ considerably.
You wrote, " Nowadays, is like a fashion or competition among soldiers of
different countries in our continent as regards to taking up arms to stage a
coup."
You stated it clearly my friend, that is the sole reason we should condemn
this dooming fashion. Coups are not to be tolerated and I believe we both
'agree' to this, but you know what, we dont stop there , we must go further.
We must demonstrate to potential coup plotters, we wont tolerate their actions
and this means even if its the likes of Abacha on the toppling end. Most peace
loving Nigerians would prefer to wake up with Abacha and not the guns and
bullets crows you mentioned.
"No one would like a military government(s) in Africa but can one blame the
soldiers especially with Gen. Abacha's government? I was happy with Moe's
answer 'Don't worry, they will get him next time'"
Yes, the soldiers are to be blamed, particularly when Abacha is committed to
his promise of holding multi-party elections, and the stage is almost set and
then talking about another coup. The worst to happen to Nigeria and Africa in
particular is another successful plot. Lets give Abacha a chance to keep his
promise of elections and not allow anything to deter that. If there is another
successful coup in Nigeria it will mean a new ball game, where the rules could
be extremely different hence setting Nigeria back to another 5/10 years of
democratic nightmare. What really makes you think these soldiers wont act like
Abacha if they were successfull is beyond me. Thank God, they were not!!! I
was not thrilled with Moe's answer. Its a laisez-faire approach. We must rally
and show our support against coups and unfortunately in Nigeria, it must start
with the Abacha regime.
"After all, it is best to prevent than to cure, therefore our leaders should
swallow the prevention pills to destroy the military coups."
Matarr, after everything was said and done, you "came home" brother and said
exactly what I was saying from the get-go (beginning). It is best to cure than
to prevent and this rule should apply to even the Abachas, Jammehs and the
Rawlings to name a few.
Its christmas and I dont celebrate, but I hope the spirit is excellent with
everyone.
Good Day
Baboucarr Sillah
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
List managers,
Please add Simeon Robinson to the list......... his email address
is gt6726c@prism.gatech.edu
Thanks..........
LONG TIME NO HEAR, Mr. Saidy! Its good to hear that you are HOME and doing
just fine.
The same very best wishes to you also,and until we hear from you again,and
hopefully soon,Keep Up The Good Work Down There!
Regards Basss!
----------
> From: TSaidy1050 <TSaidy1050@aol.com>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Season's Greetings From The Gambia
> Date: 25/ÔÚÈÇä/1418 11:24 ã
>
>
> Merry Christmas Gambia-l, it has been a long time. I am well and fine. I
am
> wishing you all a Joyous Christmas and a Wonderful New Year. There is
nothing
> like Christmas in The Gambia, with the ' Fanals ', ' Lantin', ' Huntings'
, '
> Agugus', etc. it is just nice to be home.
>
> Best regards to all and looking forward to interesting listings in 1998.
>
> PEACE
>
> Tombong Saidy
Greetings,
Muhammed Turay and Simeon Robenson have both been added to the list.
Welcome to Gambia-l, you can send a brief introduction. Our address is:
gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Regards
Momodou Camara
Bye-bye to 1997!
Before I head for New York until the end of the year, I would like to take
this opportunity to wish you and your families a Happy New Year.
What another year for Gambia-L! Reading all those messages about the
happenings surrounding our Gambia and the African continent, I always
say to myself: things ought to be (and hopefully would be) better.
To all those who made us laugh with their impecable sense of humor, I say
'thank you' for the sense of humor in you. To all those who made us really
upset over issues we all care about, I say to you 'Don't worry, no one can
please everyone'. And to all those that we learned a lot from, I say 'keep
up the good work!'.
I continually express my sentiments for the need for a 'United Africa'.
Though this is usually wishful thinking, I believe, as many of do,
achievable. When one really thinks about it, one will find that this would
be a great advantage to social and economic development for Africa. We
have the entire recipe for such a meal but we have not yet come close to
accepting that idea. Why do our leaders fail to take advantage of this
recipe? Is it not because they are selfish and egotistical?
To this end, I would like to ask, where are all the great and unselfish
leaders that Africa used to produce? You know, the likes of Kwame Nkrumah,
Julius Nyerere, Patrice Lumumba and Nelson Mandela (just to name a few).
It appears like Africa is no longer producing great leaders, and those who
showed signs of good leadership became engulfed in corruption and
selfishness during the transitions and successions of leaders. This really
calls for a suggestive action, since Africa is at HALT, to educate more
people. Only then, can there be a replacement rather than a recylement of
the likes of Nkrumah and Co.
If Africans were able to produce good leaders in the past, what is
stopping us now? How, instead, did we end up with military leaders who
stage their coups in the name of economic progress only to create more
economic hardships due to the system of corruption.
Do you know that, as shocking as it may sound, Africa produces the largest
amount of combined mineral products (diamonds, gold, uranium, oil, etc.).
Unfortunately, due to our divided economies Africa does not have a say in
the market cost of these products. I therefore wonder why these matters
(economic and social unity) are no longer of great importance to our
leaders and to the OAU (I always question the usefulness of the OAU).
Where are the visions of the great Kwame Nkrumah and others, or have we
simply scrapped them aside for the fulfilment of our own individual
apetites? Perhaps it is high time that we bring fresh minds into the OAU -
minds that could bring fresh and innovative ideas to the discussion table.
Nonetheless, I am looking forward to an even better year for Gambia-L in
1998. Hopefully, we will continue to progress on the ideas that have been
laid on the platform. In the interest of all the individuals concerned for
the welfare of the Gambia (and Africa), I believe the education initiative
is the most urgently needed help we can offer. I am not saying that we
have to discard other ideas, but if we have to leave any of the ideas 'to
lie dormant', please, let it NOT be the education initiative. The need for
affordable education, regardless of financial obligation and family
backgroud, is the only weapon we can use to combat our enemies within.
I hope that you will all agree with me that it is high time that Africa
goes to war. Africa and Africans need to declare war - we need to go to
war - with our worst common enemy - IGNORANCE. Democracy as most of us
perceive it, would be hard to attain with the current level of illiteracy
that we now have. It should be a matter of priority for our leaders to
implement goals and strategies that could alleviate the illiteracy rate in
our continent. I believe that most of our problems are directly
proportional to the educational level of our citizenry. If we can defeat
this plight, then we can begin to talk about democracy. Only then shall we
be in the stage to combat corruption and create the necessary changes.
HAPPY NEW YEAR BON ANEE FELIZ NEVIDAD
PS
I would also like to wish all those who are getting prepared to embrace
the holy month of Ramadan a successful fast. As we perform our individual
prayers to the almighty, let's also not forget to pray for the Gambia (and
her peoples) and Africa for peace, tranquility and develpment in the
respective regions. May God guide us all through the right path, and may
all our prayers be answered and rewarded accordingly.
With best wishes and good luck in 1998, from Moe and family.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Fri, 26 Dec 1997 16:04:14 EST
From: BobbySil <BobbySil@aol.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
From: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
To: "Gambia-l" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <199712270056.SAA22378@tower.itis.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi folks,
i forgot to mention that i've subscribed Mohamed Cole to Gambia-L. please
join me in welcoming him to our list, and in wishing him a pleasant stay
with us.
i've asked Mr. Cole to send in a brief personal intro at his earliest
convenience.
best wishes for a HAPPY, and PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR to everyone!!
Katim
ps:
the Ramadan is upon us ... and i hear the moans from ... you know who ;-)
List managers,
Please add my friend Musa Jeng to the "Bantaba." His address is
JengFanneh@aol.com. His bio will follow soon. Please join me in welcoming him
on board.
Merci,
Baboucarr Sillah
Moe:
Thanks a million for your commentary!
Even though members have fought, argued, and differed in opinions during some
heated debates, the creative and insightful nature of postings to The List has
drawn admires like me to this Bantaba - on a daily basis.
May Allah give all of us the discipline to observe the holy month of Ramadan
- and may The Almighthy Allah also grant all the observers Laila Tul Hadr!!
Greetings and Happy 1998 to all!!
Awa Sey
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 27 Dec 1997 12:09:56 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Season's Greetings From The Gambia
Message-ID: <01bd12a7$6010e400$LocalHost@q-tel.qatar.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hello Bubacar,
Thanks for saying hello to a big bro.Yes,I am
diong just fine.I hope you do hear from the folks back home,esp. Moses.
In the meantime,take a care of yourself in the States.My very best and
sincere wishes to you and everyone at this Fantastic Bantaba. And until
then....... Keep Up The Good Work Down There!
Regards Bassss!
-----Original Message-----
From: BobbySil <BobbySil@aol.com>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Date: Saturday, December 27, 1997 6:01 AM
Subject: Re: Season's Greetings From The Gambia
>Likewise Bass, its been a while I did not hear from you. Hope you doing
well.
>
>Your brother,
>Baboucarr Sillah
>
>From odiarra@uk.ibm.com Weds Dec 24 01:13:38 1997
Forwarded by Omadi Diarra/UK/IBM on 24/12/97
>To: gambia-l @ u.washington.edu @ internet
>cc:
>From: Omadi Diarra/UK/IBM @ IBMGB
>Subject: RE: Joke
>
>
>
>Wishing all G-list members a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!!!!
>
>Donkey racing in texas.....
>
>
>A Texan priest wanted to raise some money for his church;hearing >that
there was a lot of money in horse racing, he decided to
>purchase a horse.
>
>however, horses were to expensive for his small parish budget so he
>ended up buying a donkey instead. figuring he had nothing to lose
>the priest decided to enter the donkey in a horse race, and to
>his astonishment the donkey came in second place!
>
>The next day the Daily Racing News Paper read
>
>PRIESTS' ASS SHOWS
>
>encouraged by the donkeys strong beginning the priest entered the
>donkey in the races again. This time the donkey won inspiring the
>headline
>
>PRIESTS' ASS OUT IN FRONT
>
>Meanwhile the bishop had gotten word of these outrageous headlines
>and decided that this kind of pulicity was not good for the parish. >So
he ordered the priest not to enter the donkey in any more races.
>the next days headlines read
>
>BISHOP SCRATCHES PRIESTS' ASS
>
>needless to say the bishop was not pleased with this, so he told
>the priest to get rid of the donkey. The priest obliged, giving
>it to a convent.
>
>The headlines the following day read
>
>NUN HAS BEST ASS IN TOWN
>
>Well this made the bishop even angrier and he ordered the mother
>superior to sell the donkey. She sold the donkey for ten bucks to a
>local farmer and the next days headlines read
>
>NUN PEDDLES ASS FOR TEN BUCKS
>
>The bishop had a heart attack and died upon reading this.
>the next days headline read
>
>TOO MUCH ASS RESPONSIBLE FOR BISHOPS DEATH.
>
>
>
>=
>
Baboucarr Sillah wrote:
Matarr,
> Lets give Abacha a chance to keep his
> promise of elections and not allow anything to deter that. If there is another
> successful coup in Nigeria it will mean a new ball game, where the rules could
> be extremely different hence setting Nigeria back to another 5/10 years of
> democratic nightmare.
Brother Baboucar, it is a matter of TRUST when it comes to Abachi.
So lets wait and see if he keeps to his promise.
Wish you and your family and all list members and their families
AVery Happy New Year.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--part0_883249561_boundary
Content-ID: <0_883249561@inet_out.mail.aol.com.1>
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
I wonder if this is a reasonable political game for Liberia. Farrakhan is
despised by Washington and the rest of the western world, and Liberia in the
brink of reconstruction are risking a whole lot in terms of aids and
credibility in inviting Min. Farrakhan. Even though I completely disagree with
Washington's stance on this matter regarding Farrakhan's visit to such nations
like Libya, Iraq, Cuba etc., I think Liberia should have re-evaluated this in
terms of their bottom line. You remember the old saying, 'your enemies' friend
is your enemy,' and this can be as American as apple pie particularly where
their is no "immediate" American interest involved such as in Liberia. I
admire Min. Farrakhan and the nation of islam in their works of reshaping and
redefining the lives of young Americans. I may disagree with some of the
things he preaches but he is what America needs.
Your thoughts!
--part0_883249561_boundary
Content-ID: <0_883249561@inet_out.mail.aol.com.2>
Content-type: text/plain;
name="ISLAM"
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
Content-disposition: inline
MONROVIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. black Moslem leader Louis Farrakhan arr=
ived in Liberia on Saturday for a two-day visit, Liberian officials said.=
The Nation of Islam leader was due to meet President Charles Taylor and m=
embers of the Moslem community in the capital, Monrovia, and thousands of=
Moslems were reported to be waiting for him at the main mosque in the ci=
ty centre.
Some estimates suggest 30 percent of Liberians are Moslem, but the majori=
ty of the three million population is Christian.
Farrakhan is on a 52-country world tour aimed at reconciling differences =
among Moslems. He has recently been in Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, the Palestini=
an Authority and Libya.
11:16 12-27-97
--part0_883249561_boundary--
> ---------------------------------------------------------------
>
>
> Hej L-members!
> This is a late introduction but I hope that it shall be warmly welcomed.
> Name- Buba Badjie, Born - in jambanjelly village, Attended Gunjur primary
> sch.(1973 to 1979 ) Gambia High School (1979 to 1986). 1987 - left for the
> former USSR, where I studied vet. Medicine. Graduated 1993. Since 1993-
> Further studies at the faculty of Vet medicine ,at the Swedish university of
> Agriculture.
>
> A very good swedish friend listed me and thats one of the best things that
> have happened to me ´cause I feel at home when ever I go thru´the list.
>
> I shall very much like to be in touch with any list member who was a
> graduate of the 1986 Gambia High School sixth form group.It is your headboy
> calling!
>
> To the rest a big thank you for making the list what it is.
>
> Buba Badjie
>
I am introducing Mr. Malick N Jagne who arrived from the Gambia recently. He
is attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida,
majoring in avianics engineering technology. He wants to join Gambia-L and
hence I hereby give you his e-mail addresss, <<jagnem@db.erau.edu>>. Please
enrole him.
Thanks very much
keep up the good work,
Batch Jagne.
