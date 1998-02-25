Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1)

by

2) Re: subscribe

by Matthew Belford <

3) New members

by

4) Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.

by

5) Re: New members

by

6) Welcome!!!!!!

by

7) Christmas

by Tor Blaha <

8) Gretting

by Marie Gillen <

9) requesting for membership

by "sarjo marenah" <

10) Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.

by

11) Minister Loius Farrakhan calls for sanctions lift....

by

12) US blacks opt for school apartheid (fwd)

by

13) he had to go there!!!

by Ceesay Soffie <

14) Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.

by

15) X Mas. GREETINGS

by

16) Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.

by BobbySil <

17) Re: Gretting

by BobbySil <

18) Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria. How many more?????

by Solomon Sylva <

19) Coup Foiled In Nigeria

by SANG1220 <

20) SV: THE ONLY SOLUTION!

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

21) Re: he had to go there!!!

by

22) Merry Christmas!

by

23) Re: Coup Foiled In Nigeria

by habib <

24) Re: Gretting

by "

25) Cristmas Greetings

by "pa sowe" <

26) VS: Cristmas Greetings

by "pa sowe" <

27) Re: he had to go there!!!

by TOURAY 1 <

28) Re: Unlist

by fatima phall <

29) New E-mail Address

by "Musa Sonko" <

30) (fwd):After uncovering "plot" Abacha urges Africans to prevent

by

31) Re: (fwd):After uncovering "plot" Abacha urges Africans to preve

by

32) Poem: The Soldiers

by

33) Re: Coup Foiled In Nigeria

by

34) Re: he had to go there!!!

by Fafa Sanyang <

35) Military Coup

by SANG1220 <

36) Re: Military Coup

by habib <

37) Re: Coup Foiled In Nigeria

by

38) Re: Poem: The Soldiers

by

39) Kaunda Arrested

by

40) Season's Greetings From The Gambia

by TSaidy1050 <

41) Re: Season's Greetings From The Gambia

by habib <

42) Babanding Sissoho

by Gunjur <

43) Ramadan

by Gunjur <

44) Re: Season's Greetings From The Gambia

by Paul <

45) Re: Coup Foiled in Nigeria

by BobbySil <

46) New member

by Raye Sosseh <

47) Re: Season's Greetings From The Gambia

by "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

48) New Members

by

49) Last message for 1997

by

50) Re: Season's Greetings From The Gambia

by BobbySil <

51) New Member

by "Katim S. Touray" <

52) New Member

by BobbySil <

53) Re:Greetings from The Gambia

by BobbySil <

54) Last Message for 1997

by BAKSAWA <

55) Re: Season's Greetings From The Gambia

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

56) Fwd: RE: Joke

by "Omadi Diarra" <

57) Re: Coup Foiled in Nigeria

by

58) Farrakhan in war torn Liberia

by BobbySil <

59) Introduction

by Buba Badjie <

60) Hi

by YUL B SORE <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Dec 1997 14:05:52 -0500

From:

To:

Message-ID: <



List manager, please sucscribe Alpha Segnian. His e-mail is

Hyena25@aol.com



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Dec 1997 16:00:39 -0400 (AST)

From: Matthew Belford <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: subscribe

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





List Manager, please subscribe Mary Amy Davis her E-mail address is

mary86@hotmail.com





Cheers!





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Dec 1997 21:59:01 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19971221205908.AAA23512@momodou>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



greetings,

Both Mary Amy Davis and Alpha Segnian have been added to the

bantaba. Welcome to Gambia-l. you can send a brief introduction. Our

address is



Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 00:40:03 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



It`s another coup plot from Africa and this time from the giant

Nigeria. No one would like a military government(s) in Africa but can

one blame the soldiers especially with Gen. Sani Abacha`s

government?

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



Nigeria's army said Sunday that a coup plot

had been foiled and a number of senior officers arrested, including

Nigerian ruler Gen. Sani Abacha's second in command, Lt. Gen. Oladipo

Diya.



Nigerian television said that two other officers, former ministers in

Abacha's government, Maj. Gen. Abdulkarim Adisa and Maj. Gen. Tajudeen

Olanrewaju, had also been detained.



They and Diya are Yorubas from southwestern Nigeria.



The television appealed for people to remain calm and go about their

usual business.





















------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Dec 1997 19:16:13 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New members

Message-ID: <



Alpha, Welcome to gambia-l. Make yourself feel at home and share your

knowledge. Please introduce yourself to all members of gambia-l.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Dec 1997 19:22:42 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Welcome!!!!!!

Message-ID: <



Mary Amy Davis welcome to gambia-l. Make yourself feel at home and share

your knowledge with gambia-l.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 13:48:03 +0100

From: Tor Blaha <

To: trykk <

tor <

Subject: Christmas

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="------------D13C4A15FDAB1D83020A3A3C"





--------------D13C4A15FDAB1D83020A3A3C

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Christmas Greetings

and

all good wishes for a Happy

New Years

Yours Inga & Tor Blaha



--------------D13C4A15FDAB1D83020A3A3C

Content-Type: text/html; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



<HTML>



<UL>

<CENTER>Christmas Greetings</CENTER>



<CENTER>and</CENTER>



<CENTER>all good wishes for a Happy</CENTER>



<CENTER>New Years</CENTER>



<CENTER>Yours Inga & Tor Blaha</CENTER>

</UL>

</HTML>



--------------D13C4A15FDAB1D83020A3A3C--





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 15:36:47 +0100

From: Marie Gillen <

To:

Subject: Gretting

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------79D7644500A"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



--------------79D7644500A



--------------79D7644500A

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Gretting from Marie.







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 06:46:18 PST

From: "sarjo marenah" <

To:

Subject: requesting for membership

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Dear Managers,

Can you please add muhamed Turay "

list.You usual cooperation is highly welcome.

Thank!

Sarjo Marenah.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 11:33:30 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



> It`s another coup plot from Africa and this time from the giant

> Nigeria. No one would like a military government(s) in Africa but can

> one blame the soldiers especially with Gen. Sani Abacha`s

> government?

> Greetings

> Matarr M. Jeng.



Don't worry, they will get him next time.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 12:46:30 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Minister Loius Farrakhan calls for sanctions lift....

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is calling for an end of United

Nations sanctions against Iraq, terming them a "form of terrorism."



Farrakhan told about 500 Islamic scholars and students Wednesday in

Baghdad that sanctions imposed against Iraq are based on fears of the

Islamic religion and of the United States abusing its expansive military

capabilities.



Farrakhan said, "President Clinton, in your youth you had the moral

courage to oppose the war in Vietnam. Would you want history to write

of you as the killer of babies through sanctions? Where is your courage

today?"



Nation of Islam Minister of Health Abdul Alim Muhammad says he visited

a Baghdad hospital where he discovered the sanctions are crippling health

care and hurting civilians because they are halting the import of medicines

and equipment.



Farrakhan is traveling through the Middle East on a 52-nation tour that

has also taken him through Jordan and the West Bank.



On his tour, Farrakhan asked the Muslim nations at the Organization of

the Islamic Conference in Tehran, Iran, to pressure the U.S. and Britain

to also lift sanctions against Iran, Nigeria, Cuba and North Korea.



---------------

Source: United Press International.







Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 13:05:07 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: US blacks opt for school apartheid (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Permission to repost this material has been granted. I thought it might

be interesting to read.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

.......................



> AT THE end of another long school day, Imani

> Humphrey signals her students to form a circle

> and face towards the east. The students

> shuffle into place and fold their arms across

> their chests. The class leader stamps her feet

> and 50 teenagers begin to recite the anthem

> that has sent a shudder through America's

> educational system.

>

>

> "We pledge to think black, act black, buy

> black, pray black, love black and live black,"

> the students chant. "We have done black things

> today and we're going to do black things

> tomorrow."

>

> The walls of the Aisha Shule secondary school

> are decorated with African flags and slogans

> in Swahili. Morning roll call is taken to the

> beat of African drums.

>

> "I want the Ashanti and the Dogon over here,"

> said Humphrey, ushering her classes - each

> named after an African tribe - into place. The

> fifth form is known as the Dahomey. In the

> kindergarten at the end of the hall, a class

> of three-year-olds addresses its teacher as

> Mama Oya.

>

> It sounds like a school in Nairobi, but this

> is urban Detroit. On a scarred street on the

> northwest edge of this blighted industrial

> city, an experiment in black education is

> challenging decades of mostly moribund

> theorising about race relations in America.

> Weary of being told that dialogue between

> whites and blacks is the only solution to

> racism, increasing numbers of black Americans

> are rejecting conventional paths to

> integration in favour of voluntary apartheid.

>

> The Aisha Shule is one of a growing number of

> Afro-centric schools that spurn the

> traditional curriculum in favour of one with a

> heavy African-American bias. By attempting to

> add an African dimension even to such

> seemingly race-free subjects as mathematics

> and foreign languages, supporters of separate

> black education are hoping to develop a more

> powerful sense of identity and achievement in

> a wounded generation of black teenagers. For

> far too long, and too often, this age group

> has been tied to the paralysing vices of

> gangs, guns and drug addiction.

>

> The idea that young black Americans should

> look to Africa for inspiration surfaced amid

> the civil rights protests of the 1960s and has

> frequently attracted ridicule. Yet the Aisha

> Shule has tripled its student intake since it

> started to receive public funds in 1995. A

> pioneer, it is now one of 14 schools in the

> Detroit area offering African-centred

> teaching.

>

> Across the country 400 similar schools have

> opened in black communities - and while they

> teach only a tiny proportion of America's

> black children, they are rapidly emerging as

> an influential force in a vigorous new drive

> to reverse the disappointments of four decades

> of government-supported desegregation.

>

> While President Bill Clinton patrols the

> country mouthing platitudes as part of his

> much-heralded initiative to encourage racial

> harmony, black Americans are busily building

> their own middle-class suburbs, expanding

> their businesses, developing their churches,

> commemorating their culture and generally

> expressing a new confidence and assertiveness

> that owes nothing to patronising whites or

> debates about affirmative action.

>

> This week, black people will even be

> celebrating their own Christmas. The black

> festival of Kwanzaa was devised by radical

> academics weary of white-bearded Santas, and

> is now observed by millions.

>

> "There's a real drive in the African-American

> community for self-determination and

> self-reliance," said Humphrey, a veteran civil

> rights activist and founder of the Aisha

> Shule, which means "life school" in Swahili.

> "Black people don't necessarily want a

> hand-out."

> At the Aisha Shule last week, Quirita Quates,

> 16, prepared for a class trip to see Amistad,

> Steven Spielberg's new film about slavery, by

> wrapping her head in an African headdress and

> drawing an ankh - a symbol of life - on her

> cheek.

>

> Like so many black teenagers in this desolate

> corner of America's car-manufacturing

> metropolis, Quates has divorced parents. She

> spent five years in California with her

> mother, sister and brother, but asked to live

> with her father in Detroit so she could return

> to the Aisha Shule.

>

> She likes the small classes - the school

> cannot take more than 190 students until it

> finds bigger premises - and she also likes the

> way "it relates everything to my community".

>

> Economics became not a dry study of market

> forces but "a way of bettering conditions for

> our race", she said.

>

> She was thrilled to be taught that mathematics

> originated in Egypt: "It makes it real for me,

> something I want to learn." The bookshelves in

> her classroom are lined with copies of Alex

> Haley's Roots - the black American author's

> account of his search for his slave ancestors

> - and other black-oriented works, from a study

> of black characters in Shakespeare to A Safari

> of African Cooking.

>

> Even the pre-school toddlers, in a class known

> as the Watusi, learn their alphabets from a

> book called A is for Afrikans (sic). "Whatever

> we talk about, we try to give it an African

> perspective," said Mama Oya.

>

> Humphrey said: "In the broader context we see

> ourselves producing children who have overcome

> their feelings of inadequacy and inferiority.

>

> "What they need is a strong sense of identity.

> We also teach them to respect other cultures,

> but that can't happen until they respect

> themselves."

>

> The dearth of black teenage self-respect is a

> widely reported phenomenon that has produced

> devastating effects. Bob Herbert, a nationally

> syndicated black columnist, said: "Somehow,

> over the past two or three decades, a lot of

> black kids absorbed the message that academic

> achievement was something to be shunned.

>

> "According to this mind-bogglingly destructive

> way of thinking, academic achievement was a

> white thing and thus in some sense

> contemptible."

>

> Humphrey agreed that for many black teenagers

> there was "a stigma about being smart" - but

> said the teachers in her school had taught

> that "dumb is not cool".

>

> She added: "We constantly reinforce the

> exemplary deeds and accomplishments of leading

> African-Americans. We hold them up as models

> and try to impress on our children that it

> will be their job in future to come up with

> the creative solutions for the problems that

> our people face."

>

> It might be easy for a white visitor to the

> Aisha Shule to mock the earnest young American

> students dressed in African clothing and

> reciting their Swahili slogans, and equally

> easy to become concerned about lessons that

> sometimes sound like propaganda.

>

> In a history class discussion before seeing

> the Spielberg film, one teacher, Baba Mwando,

> asked whether the "largely Jewish" Hollywood

> community was morally entitled to make a film

> about slavery. "A lot of black people won't go

> to see the film because of Spielberg," he

> said. "They feel a Jewish person should not be

> telling our history."

>

> In the end, though, Mwando advised his

> students that they should ignore "professional

> protesters". He added: "We don't care where

> knowledge is coming from, we have to go out

> and get it.

>

> "Regardless of who produces what, we have to

> sift through it to get what we want. We all

> have to get that knowledge."

>

> While black Americans are far from unanimous

> about the virtues of the Afro-centric movement

> - many feel it breeds a potentially dangerous

> alienation that will stand children in poor

> stead when they eventually encounter whites as

> adults - there was no mistaking the pride,

> confidence and discipline of the class group

> that climbed on the bus to see Amistad last

> week.

>

> The sight of 60 black teenagers filing into a

> cinema is apparently regarded by many in

> Detroit as a prelude to gunfire, but at least

> one white film-goer was sufficiently impressed

> with the group's immaculate behaviour to

> compliment a teacher.

>

> The bottom line for schools such as Humphrey's

> is whether its graduating students will be

> able to compete academically in a higher

> education system that is steadily being

> stripped of affirmative action programmes. It

> is all very well for these teenagers to focus

> on their African origins, but to get to

> Harvard they will need more than Swahili

> slogans.

>

> "There is a perception that the cultural

> context impedes academic development,"

> Humphrey conceded. But the school has

> increased its emphasis on basic learning

> skills, and she said it expected a "strong

> showing" in exam results next year.

>

> "We are trying to produce the new African

> child," Humphrey said. "We know we can't

> become Kunta Kinte [the African hero of Roots]

> - but we can learn from him."



-------------------------



Source: The Times Newspapers Limited.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 15:03:08 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<

Subject: he had to go there!!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



> and my sympathies to all the Jobes and Ceesays now crying about the

> on-coming Ramdan!

>

> Katim

>

You know, you should let the sleeping Ceesays lie. We fast all year

long just so all the Tourays and Camaras can satisfy their insatiable

hunger. We welcome this month of sacrifice which is more than I can say

for you know who. Cheer up - it is only a month long!!!



Happy Holidays



Soffie



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 22:10:55 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



> Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 11:33:30 -0500 (EST)

> Reply-to:

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.



> > It`s another coup plot from Africa and this time from the giant

> > Nigeria. No one would like a military government(s) in Africa but can

> > one blame the soldiers especially with Gen. Sani Abacha`s

> > government?

> > Greetings

> > Matarr M. Jeng.

>

> Don't worry, they will get him next time.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

Moe,

I` am afriad that if they don`t get him next time, then there might

be a civil war in Nigeria ( I pray to God it does not happen), but

remember Obasanjo's former vice president, retired Maj. Gen. Musa Yar'Adua,

died December 8 after being taken from jail to a hospital in the

western city of Ibadan. Opposition groups have been demanding an

investigation into the death of Yar'Adua, who died of undisclosed

causes.

Now we hear that Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo,

was hospitalized Friday in the northern city of Yola, where

he is serving a 15-year sentence on charges of plotting to oust the

military government of Abacha. It was not immediately clear why

Obasanjo was hospitalized, but the Lagos Tribune reported that he has

lost a great deal of weight. Obasanjo, who is asthmatic, is not

allowed to receive visitors, the newspaper said. We also hear a lot

of this and that. One don`t need to tell the blind to close his or

her eyes. As it is we all know too much of Gen. Sani Abacha`s rule

of ter-----.

The latest of this so called coup plot is that Nigeria's military

on Monday said it was not yet ready to reveal the whereabouts of 12

people arrested for trying to topple army ruler General Sani Abacha,

including his deputy Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya.

"There is no news," defence headquarters spokesman Colonel Godwin

Ugbo told Reuters in Lagos. He added that more details of the coup,

which he said had been planned for Sunday, would be released in due

course. In Lagos, the biggest city in Nigeria and a bastion of Diya's

Yoruba ethnic group, people snapped up newspapers on sale at inflated

prices to read the details, but there were no signs of increased

security in Lagos or the capital Abuja.



Most of those arrested were Yorubas from the southwest, which has

opposed the military since 1993 elections were scrapped as Yoruba

tycoon Moshood Abiola was poised to win. Abacha is from the north.



"We in the Campaign for Democracy believe there was no coup. There is

a tussle of power between 'Abacha-must-stay and Abacha-must-go'

factions," Raymond Okei, a spokesman for a Lagos-based pressure group

told Reuters. "Diya wanted Abacha to go." He insists that Nigeria, and Africa, must follow their own path to

democracy on their own terms without being pushed around by the West.

Why is the Nigerian military silent on coup plotters? Is it

another---------???? Shall come back to this topic, until

then---

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 22:10:55 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: X Mas. GREETINGS

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



WELCOME TO ALL NEW MEMBERS



WISH YOU ALL AND YOUR FAMILIES

A WONDERFUL CHRISTMAS

AND A VERY HAPPY NEW YEAR.



GREETINGS

MATARR M. JENG.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 16:06:41 EST

From: BobbySil <

To:

Subject: Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Matarr and Modou...C'mon guys



I am concerned, this madness ought to stop. Wheather it is Abacha, Castro or

anybody to be overthrown, its wrong and very uncivilized, it should be

condemned. Two wrongs never make it right, but I know what you thinking...it

can make it dead even. But, where is that leading us (Africa) to. This

principle of "revolving door" when it comes to coup plots in Africa must be

stopped, no matter who becomes the victim.



Let us not hail these folks! please condemn their actions and keep the flame

of democracy burning.



Merry Xmas

Baboucarr Sillah



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 16:21:02 EST

From: BobbySil <

To:

Subject: Re: Gretting

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



In a message dated 97-12-22 09:37:03 EST, you write:



Very Nice>>>>>>>>>>>



Merry Xmas

Baboucarr Sillah



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 16:43:17 -0500

From: Solomon Sylva <

To:

Subject: Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria. How many more?????

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



BobbySil wrote:

>

> Matarr and Modou...C'mon guys

>

> I am concerned, this madness ought to stop. Wheather it is Abacha, Castro or

> anybody to be overthrown, its wrong and very uncivilized, it should be

> condemned. Two wrongs never make it right, but I know what you thinking...it

> can make it dead even. But, where is that leading us (Africa) to. This

> principle of "revolving door" when it comes to coup plots in Africa must be

> stopped, no matter who becomes the victim.

>

> Let us not hail these folks! please condemn their actions and keep the flame

> of democracy burning.

>

> Merry Xmas

> Baboucarr Sillah

Hey Bobby,

Thanks for hitting it right on, Brother!

This madness needs to stop somewhere. This is one of the problems Africa

is well known for, not forgetting the rampant coruption amongst most of

the African governments.

GREEEEEEEEEEEEEEDY - One of the main reasons why Africa cannot see unity

forthcoming. It's shameful and sad.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 20:16:25 EST

From: SANG1220 <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Coup Foiled In Nigeria

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Brother Baboucar, that's just it, if the flames of democracy were burning in

Nigeria, perhaps there'll be no need for a coup. I do however, agree with you

in that this "Coup Madness" has to stop. We look like we can't governed

ourselves, which is one of the reasons the west treat us the way they do.

Happy Holidays

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 08:59:47 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: SV: THE ONLY SOLUTION!

Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB389@DKDIFS02>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friend, I have said the same before. After visiting The Gambia in

november I will repeat it. "You are all needed backk home, but you will

have to suffer/sacrifice" But that is a "long story", which I will not

repeat. Only want to say a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all

of you. Asbj=F8rn Nordam



> ----------

> Fra: sillah conateh[SMTP:

> Svar til:

> Sendt: 20. december 1997 02:16

> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Emne: THE ONLY SOLUTION!

>=20

> Fellow Gambians,

>=20

> I firmly believe that the only way we can solve our motherland's=20

> numerous problems is not just to be sitting in foreign countries and=20

> talk, talk, talk! But the solution is that we should all have the=20

> interest of the nation by going back and contributing to its

> meaningful=20

> development. Most people missed The Gambia for decades and do not =

know

>=20

> anything about the place. This is terrible!

>=20

> We all need to go back after we obtain our degrees and develop the=20

> roads, hospitals, airports, seaports, schools, our local folks, and

> many=20

> more so that we can make it The "SINGAPORE OF WEST AFRICA". ha! ha!

>=20

> Wishing all a Happy Christmas and a Wonderful New Year.=20

>=20

> Sillah. =20

>=20

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 11:36:20 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: he had to go there!!!

Message-ID: <19971223103642.AAA59740@momodou>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



On 22 Dec 97 at 15:03, Ceesay Soffie wrote:



> > and my sympathies to all the Jobes and Ceesays now crying about the

> > on-coming Ramdan!

> >

> > Katim

> >

> You know, you should let the sleeping Ceesays lie. We fast all year

> long just so all the Tourays and Camaras can satisfy their

> insatiable hunger. We welcome this month of sacrifice which is more

> than I can say for you know who. Cheer up - it is only a month

> long!!!

>

> Happy Holidays

>

> Soffie



Hi Soffie,

The Ceesays are very fund of eating between meals and I am sure they

are already looking for excuses for not keeping fast during

Rahmadan.:-))))





Happy holidays



Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 10:30:08 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Merry Christmas!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello fellow list members,



I hope it is not too late to wish you all happy holidays. Well, Better

Late and Never :-)). I would like to wish you and your loved ones,

wherever you are,



Merry Christmas Happy Chanukah Good Kwanzaa

(unless otherwise prohibited by law)







Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 12:35:02 -0500

From: habib <

To:

Subject: Re: Coup Foiled In Nigeria

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



SANG1220 wrote:

>

> Brother Baboucar, that's just it, if the flames of democracy were burning in

> Nigeria, perhaps there'll be no need for a coup. I do however, agree with you

> in that this "Coup Madness" has to stop. We look like we can't governed

> ourselves, which is one of the reasons the west treat us the way they do.

> Happy Holidays

> Daddy Sang

Emanual

Merry Chrismas and Happy new year

Hope to see you soon.

Sang, I spoke to John Okoh whom I have known since the Biafran

aftermath. He says that there was NO COUP attempt at all . It was only a

ploy to prolong the stay of the general in power. ( and also to

eliminate some eliments who are questioning the misterious death of

former General Yar'dua in prison in the last two weeks. and Abasanjo's

detainment and unrequested military doctors visiting him in jail to

claim that he is not well so when he dies it would be legitimate or

unsuspicious)

How is your cousin LatJor?? He is now in the Washington area I

understand.

remember good old days at Saint Aug HS- SASS & Benz --KUI fetelus

bukendum so sainut sa tatudum dool sapilanus lah.

< maybe we should send the above message to Abacha for Chrismas.

Habib



--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 05:27:26 -0800

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: Gretting

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "YMCA" <

via Commit









----------

> From: Marie Gillen <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Gretting

> Date: 22 December 1997 06:36

>

> Gretting from Marie.

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 23:08:30 +0100

From: "pa sowe" <

To: <

Subject: Cristmas Greetings

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello Gambia-lers



I am wishing all the list members a merry Cristmas and a happy new year.



Hilsen

Pa Sowe



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 23:10:43 +0100

From: "pa sowe" <

To: <

Subject: VS: Cristmas Greetings

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit







----------

> Fra: pa sowe <

> Til:

> Emne: Cristmas Greetings

> Dato: 23. desember 1997 23:08

>

> Hello Gambia-lers

>

> I am wishing all the list members a merry Cristmas and a happy new year.

>

> Hilsen

> Pa Sowe



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 18:01:44 EST

From: TOURAY 1 <

To:

Subject: Re: he had to go there!!!

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



TOURAY'S ARE NEVER SCARED OF HUNGER;SO DON'T EVEN GO THERE.......

WE ARE READY FOR IT AND WE GONNA DO IT AS USUAL.MAKE SURE ALL

THE CEESAYS ARE UNDER SURVAILANCE BECAUSE THEY OFTEN CHEAT A

LOT ON RAMADAN :-))))



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 19:00:00 -0500 (EST)

From: fatima phall <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Unlist

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



List managers,

please unlist me until school opens on 02/25/98.Thanks alot and I

hope you all have a wonderful holiday.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 02:21:10 PST

From: "Musa Sonko" <

To:

Subject: New E-mail Address

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Whoever may be in charge, please chage my e-mail address under

Gambia-List to



Thanks



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 12:50:49 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: (fwd):After uncovering "plot" Abacha urges Africans to prevent

Message-ID: <19971224115117.AAA73468@momodou>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



ABUJA, Dec 23 (AFP) - Two days after his regime announced it had

foiled a plot to overthrow his regime, Nigeria's military ruler

General Sani Abacha Tuesday urged fellow African leaders to fight the

"scourge" of military coups.

Abacha, a former defence minister who himself took over from a

military-appointed civilian government in November 1993, told a

Ghanaian delegation Tuesday that repeated coups hit development

efforts, according to an official statement.

The government in Nigeria, which has long promised a return to

civilian rule after elections next year, announced Sunday that it had

arrested 12 people, 11 of them senior military officers, after

uncovering plans to overthrow the government.

Abacha is believed to be considering standing in next years'

elections as a civilian.

Nigeria has been ruled by military governments for all but ten of

its 37 years since it gained independence from Britain. Between 1960

and 1985 there were five successful coups.

Abacha delivered his message, believed to be the first since the

announcement of the alleged coup plot, when he met a Ghanaian

delegation led by the foreign minister, Victor Gbeho, bringing a

message of solidarity from President Jerry Rawlings.

The official statement said Gbeho expressed his shock at alleged

coup plot, in which the number two man in the Nigerian regime,

Lieutenant-General Donaldson Oladipo Diya, 53, was said to be

involved.

Diya is one of those being held for alleged involvement.

The official statement said Gbeho also deplored the "negative

coverage" of the alleged plot by the western media which he said had a

tendency to listen more to dissidents that the government.

The military junta earlier asserted its authority warning of

possible further arrests and warning Nigerian journalists to seek

clearance before quoting foreign press accounts of the week's events.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 13:10:56 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: (fwd):After uncovering "plot" Abacha urges Africans to preve

Message-ID: <19971224121125.AAA73402@momodou>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Sorry, the news article was meant for the Bush list.:-))



Merry Christmas and a happy new year to everyone!!!



Momodou Camara





On 24 Dec 97 at 12:50, Camara, Momodou wrote:



> ABUJA, Dec 23 (AFP) - Two days after his regime announced it had

> foiled a plot to overthrow his regime, Nigeria's military ruler

> General Sani Abacha Tuesday urged fellow African leaders to fight

> the "scourge" of military coups.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 13:44:18 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Poem: The Soldiers

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



The soldiers

They Come To Power

Through The

Barrel Of The Gun

And Not Through

The Barrel Of The Box

They Have A gun In One Pocket

And Not A Chewing Stick

They Have Bullets In The Other Pocket

And Not Kola-Nuts

They Dont Shake Hands

But Salute

They Dont Smile

So To Scare Us

They Put On Dark Glasses

So We Dont See Their Red Eyes

They Cover Their Hearts

With Bullet Prove Protection

So We Dont See The Soldier Heart

They Kill To Get Rid Of You

And Not To Pension You Or

To Fire You

They Steal

On Protection

The Guns, The Guns, The Guns

Better Wake Up With The

African Cock Crows

Than The Bullet Crows

Long Live Civilian Elected Governments

And Down With Military Regiems.



Matarr M. Jeng



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 13:44:18 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Coup Foiled In Nigeria

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



From:

To:

Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 13:04:44 +2000

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT

Subject: Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.

Priority: normal

In-reply-to: <

X-mailer: Pegasus Mail for Win32 (v2.54)



Baboucarr and Solomon,

Military coups are not welcome in Africa. No one likes to be rule by

the guns. The soldiers seize power whenever they fancy and it affects

our development and stability. It also stimulate other coups as we

have seen in many countries in africa. Nowadays, is like a fashion

or competition among soldiers of different countries in our contient

as regards taking up arms to stage a coup. We all know the excuses

they give but they become worst than the civilian governments. They

belong to the barracks and not to the state house. In Africa we would

prefer to wake up with the cock crows and not the guns and bullets

crows.



In the case of Gen. Abacha, I will still ask the same question that

I asked before " No one would like a military government(s)

in Africa but can one blame the soldiers especially with Gen. Sani

Abacha`s government"? I was happy with Moe`s answer "Don't worry,

they will get him next time" Remember we are talking about Gen

Abacha the Military Man and not the soldiers siezing power in

Africa. He seized power power from the government of Chief Ernest

Shonekan, and since then he has accused other soldiers of plotting

attempted coups and use this as a weapon to purge those soldiers he

does not trust. Remember all the executions, and all those political

prisoners in Nigeria today under Abacha. Remember all those who left

the country for their own safety. And so on and so on.



According to PANA, 40 Nigerians, including four journalists were

jailed in this coup plot. Twelve Nigerians mainly ranking officials, including Lt. Gen. Oladipo

Diya, Abacha's deputy, were listed as being involved in the latest

plot. Meanwhile, some 1,200 Nigerian troops serving in the regional peace

keeping force, Ecomog, in Liberia, are back home.

I think what Nigeria needs is a demoratic elected government, not the

Rawlings or Jammeh style. Abacha should resign and give power to a

civilian President.

On the otherhand, we have to warn our leaders that Africans are awake

and could not take anymore the ills of our corupt governments. Any

peace loving African would join anyone to warn Presidents like Moi of

Kenya and Mugabi of Zimbabwe that changes has to come or else the

Military would come and we dont need those guys( the soldiers ).

After all, it is best to prevent than to cure, therefore our leaders

should swallow the prevention pills to destroy the military coups.

Have a nice holidays

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 11:43:48 -0400 (AST)

From: Fafa Sanyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: he had to go there!!!

Touray-kunda is deeply worried as usual when Ramadan is approaching. Very

soon they will start complaining of ulcer, just to find excuse not to

fast.



I once again wish all the Bantaba people a merry xmas, and I hope the

Tourays, Jagnes and the Badibunkas will this year not find medical excuses

for not fasting

Fafa



On Tue, 23 Dec 1997, TOURAY 1 wrote:



> TOURAY'S ARE NEVER SCARED OF HUNGER;SO DON'T EVEN GO THERE.......

> WE ARE READY FOR IT AND WE GONNA DO IT AS USUAL.MAKE SURE ALL

> THE CEESAYS ARE UNDER SURVAILANCE BECAUSE THEY OFTEN CHEAT A

> LOT ON RAMADAN :-))))

>





From: SANG1220 <

To:

Subject: Military Coup

Message-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Matarr, well said keep up the good work.

Happy Holidays

Daddy Sang.



SANG1220 wrote:

>

> Matarr, well said keep up the good work.

> Happy Holidays

> Daddy Sang.

Happy new year and best wishes for the coming year

Habib

--

MZ



Matarr Jeng, you wrote:



> Baboucarr and Solomon,

> Military coups are not welcome in Africa. No one likes to be rule by

> the guns. The soldiers seize power whenever they fancy and it affects

> our development and stability. It also stimulate other coups as we

> have seen in many countries in africa. Nowadays, is like a fashion

> or competition among soldiers of different countries in our contient

> as regards taking up arms to stage a coup. We all know the excuses

> they give but they become worst than the civilian governments. They

> belong to the barracks and not to the state house. In Africa we would

> prefer to wake up with the cock crows and not the guns and bullets

> crows.

>

> In the case of Gen. Abacha, I will still ask the same question that

> I asked before " No one would like a military government(s)

> in Africa but can one blame the soldiers especially with Gen. Sani

> Abacha`s government"? I was happy with Moe`s answer "Don't worry,

> they will get him next time" Remember we are talking about Gen

> Abacha the Military Man and not the soldiers siezing power in

> Africa. He seized power power from the government of Chief Ernest

> Shonekan, and since then he has accused other soldiers of plotting

> attempted coups and use this as a weapon to purge those soldiers he

> does not trust. Remember all the executions, and all those political

> prisoners in Nigeria today under Abacha. Remember all those who left

> the country for their own safety. And so on and so on.

>

> According to PANA, 40 Nigerians, including four journalists were

> jailed in this coup plot. Twelve Nigerians mainly ranking officials, including Lt. Gen. Oladipo

> Diya, Abacha's deputy, were listed as being involved in the latest

> plot. Meanwhile, some 1,200 Nigerian troops serving in the regional peace

> keeping force, Ecomog, in Liberia, are back home.

> I think what Nigeria needs is a demoratic elected government, not the

> Rawlings or Jammeh style. Abacha should resign and give power to a

> civilian President.

> On the otherhand, we have to warn our leaders that Africans are awake

> and could not take anymore the ills of our corupt governments. Any

> peace loving African would join anyone to warn Presidents like Moi of

> Kenya and Mugabi of Zimbabwe that changes has to come or else the

> Military would come and we dont need those guys( the soldiers ).

> After all, it is best to prevent than to cure, therefore our leaders

> should swallow the prevention pills to destroy the military coups.

> Have a nice holidays

> Greetings

> Matarr M. Jeng.



Brother Jeng,



I thank you for that well-noted response. I chose not to respond earlier

because I feared that some people might react angrily to what I was going

to say. Though not a christian, I happened to be in a country where

Chistmas time is the happiest moment of the year. Everywhere you go, from

neighbours to co-workers, people are busy buying christmas gifts and

enjoying themselves. In this regard, everyone gets in the spirit and

becomes attracted to the pastime of christmas, regardless of religion.

Therefore, it would be unhealthy to engage in fruitless arguments about

the despotism of Sani Abacha, who is nothing more than a @%&*#@!%$#&.



Anyway, I just wanted to thank you for a job well done. I hope that you

are enjoying the hloidays in your part of the world (Denmark, is it?).



Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Matarr,



That's just beautiful! The barracks is where they ought to belong. And 'to

protect and to serve' should be their ultimate duty. But what a dilema

they have become! Somehow, they are partly (if not mostly) responsible for

the culpabilty for our political and economic underdevelopment. Not only

have they become the surrorgates for a mostly illiterate society, they

have become mediocrites of leaders who have failed their subjects in both

constitutional order and economisc progress.



In times like these, Harold Lasswell's words (and motives for the

trespass of soldiers into politics) really come to mind. He writes,



" young people who have been reared in such an environment

when they are unable or unwilling to acquire a long

education, continue to apply strenous standards to themselves.

Whether they admit it or not, they feel acutely inferior

when they fail to follow the accepted path. And their modes of

compensation frequently take the form of what they conceive

to be short cuts to the seizure of power and regaining sense

of total worth."



Isn't this the type of 'seizure of power' that is current in West Africa?



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------



>

> The soldiers

> They Come To Power

> Through The

> Barrel Of The Gun

> And Not Through

> The Barrel Of The Box

> They Have A gun In One Pocket

> And Not A Chewing Stick

> They Have Bullets In The Other Pocket

> And Not Kola-Nuts

> They Dont Shake Hands

> But Salute

> They Dont Smile

> So To Scare Us

> They Put On Dark Glasses

> So We Dont See Their Red Eyes

> They Cover Their Hearts

> With Bullet Prove Protection

> So We Dont See The Soldier Heart

> They Kill To Get Rid Of You

> And Not To Pension You Or

> To Fire You

> They Steal

> On Protection

> The Guns, The Guns, The Guns

> Better Wake Up With The

> African Cock Crows

> Than The Bullet Crows

> Long Live Civilian Elected Governments

> And Down With Military Regiems.

>

> Matarr M. Jeng

>





Why on Christmas day? What a terrible way of spending Christmas

holidays. Read the rest in the bush.





Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



Paramilitary police with AK-47 assault rifles took former President

Kenneth Kaunda into custody on Christmas morning.

About 40 paramilitary police with

AK-47 assault rifles and 10 plainclothes policemen arrived at 5:45

a.m. Thursday and tried to enter his house after surrounding his

house for almost three hours. He was taken to police

headquarters and then to the Kamwala prison.











Police take former Zambian president into custody



Kaunda =A0=A0



LUSAKA, Zambia (CNN) -- Waving a white handkerchief, former President

Kenneth Kaunda appeared calm as paramilitary police with AK-47 assault

rifles took him into custody on Christmas morning after surrounding

his house for nearly three hours.



Kaunda, 73, was transported to police headquarters in a high-speed

convoy of pickup trucks filled with 40 paramilitary police. After

about an hour, he was bustled into another vehicle and taken to the

Kamwala prison.



"I have been detained for 28 days. I don't know why," Kaunda told

reporters before being driven off to the prison.



The detention of Zambia's founding father came four days after Kaunda

returned to the country from a lengthy lecture tour. It was believed

to be linked to a failed coup attempt in October against President

Frederick Chiluba, who defeated Kaunda in the nation's first

multiparty election in 1991.



"We were told the police wanted to take him for an interview,"

Kaunda's son, Kawache Kaunda said. He said his father agreed to go

with police and had yet to be formally charged or arrested.



Kawache Kaunda said his father, who led Zambia to independence from

Britain in 1964, was accompanied by his lawyers, his elder son Wezi,

and aides from his opposition party.



Paramilitary police who had surrounded the house in Lusaka's northern

Roma suburb at dawn escorted Kaunda to police headquarters in the city

center in several pickup trucks.



Police also stood guard on main streets throughout the capital in an

unusual display of force, possibly to deter any protests over Kaunda's

detention.



Earlier, Wezi Kaunda said police wanted to detain his father under a

state of emergency declared after the failed coup.



"It's a terrible thing to happen on Christmas," Wezi Kaunda said by

telephone from the house.



About 40 paramilitary police with AK-47 assault rifles and 10

plainclothes policemen arrived at 5:45 a.m. Thursday and tried to

enter the house, Wezi Kaunda said.



Kaunda's staff confronted the policemen and kept them from searching

the house, insisting the police needed a search warrant and that

Kaunda had a right to have lawyers present, his son said. "What they

have said is they would like him to come to police headquarters," Wezi

said. "By past experience, we know that means they want to detain him

indefinitely under the state of emergency."



The police then surrounded the house, stopping people from approaching

or leaving it, he said.



Dozens of military officers and troops and one opposition politician

have been detained since the failed coup of Oct. 28, when mutinous

soldiers took over the state radio station and broadcast that they had

toppled President Frederick Chiluba.



After loyal troops quickly crushed the rebellion, Chiluba's government

declared a state of emergency and began rounding up people. Under the

emergency declaration, police have wide powers to search and arrest

people, and suspects can be held indefinitely without being charged.



Kaunda returns to Zambia despite fears of arrest

Kaunda, who headed a single-party government from independence until

he lost to Chiluba in the nation's first multiparty election in 1991,

was out of the country on a two-month lecture tour in South Africa,

Britain and the United States at the time.



He returned to Zambia on Sunday, despite fears by his supporters that

he would be arrested.



A seven-party opposition alliance headed by Kaunda has accused the

government of using the coup attempt and state of emergency to crack

down on opposition groups.



Wezi Kaunda said Thursday that detention by police probably would mean

torture. Amnesty International has accused police of torturing other

suspects detained under the state of emergency, including opposition

politician Dean Mung'omba.



"I think something very serious will happen if they took him under

detention," Wezi Kaunda said.



He accused the government of choosing Christmas for the arrest to try

to avoid publicity and to hinder Kaunda in getting legal assistance.

Most people were at home or away on vacation at Christmas, Wezi said,

meaning lawyers could be difficult to find and journalists might be

off work.



Kaunda, who is Christian, "would have gone to church without this

harassment," his son said.



The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.



=A0





Related stories:

Zambia's Chiluba defeats coup attempt - October 28, 1997

U.S. envoy to seek peaceful end to Zaire war - April 28, 1997

Zaire rebels give U.N. 60 days to repatriate refugees - April 27, 1997

Zairian rebel leader, U.N. officials discuss missing refugees - April

26, 1997 Zairian rebel leader pressed to provide answers - April 26,

1997 As rebel noose tightens, Mobutu appears ready to talk - April 25,

1997 Zairian prime minister offers to share power - April 3, 1997

Related site: Note: Pages will open in a new browser window Zambian

National WWW Server External sites are not endorsed by CNN

Interactive.





----------------------------------------------------------------------

----------



=A0



----------------------------------------------------------------------

----------





Sound off on our

message boards & chat











=A9 1997 Cable News Network, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.



Terms under which this service is provided to you.

Wezi Kaunda said.















=A0











=A0





Merry Christmas Gambia-l, it has been a long time. I am well and fine. I am

wishing you all a Joyous Christmas and a Wonderful New Year. There is nothing

like Christmas in The Gambia, with the ' Fanals ', ' Lantin', ' Huntings' , '

Agugus', etc. it is just nice to be home.



Best regards to all and looking forward to interesting listings in 1998.



PEACE



Tombong Saidy



TSaidy1050 wrote:

>

> Merry Christmas Gambia-l, it has been a long time. I am well and fine. I am

> wishing you all a Joyous Christmas and a Wonderful New Year. There is nothing

> like Christmas in The Gambia, with the ' Fanals ', ' Lantin', ' Huntings' , '

> Agugus', etc. it is just nice to be home.

>

> Best regards to all and looking forward to interesting listings in 1998.

>

> PEACE

>

> Tombong Saidy

Hey Tombong

How are you? I understand you are now in charge of the new TV station.

Good -luck

Are you planing to have Ramadan programs?If you do please include all

the different views and traditions and try not to give any fanatics free

air time

Happy Ramadan

May we meet next year in good health and wealth

Please extend my greetings to All Gambians( private and Government)

with wishes for a peaceful and prosperous nation for all who dwell in

it.

Amin

Habib Diab Ghanim

MZ



Rumours(this one from a very reliable source) also has it that a big chun=

k of=0Athe money that Mr. Sissoho owes to the government is for the purch=

ase and=0Arenovation of the Amie's Beach hotel at Cape St. Mary, and this=

bill has been=0Aoutstanding for at least three years. This property was =

seized from Saihou=0ACeesay due to his failure to pay his bank loans on t=

he said property, only to=0Abe given to Mr. Sissoho, with a million dalas=

i renovation to boot, and he has=0Ayet to pay. He must have convinced som=

eone that he has the money, or on the=0Aother hand, he must be a very goo=

d scam artist, or maybe, he just has bad=0Amanagers in his employ. Oh we=

ll, more rumours.=0A=0AJabou.=0A=0A=0AFriends, at the fantastic Yundum ai=

rport, while I was waiting for a=0A=0Aplane, I counted 9 big planes, all =

of them belonging to Mr. Sissoho. He=0A=0Amust be rich, because I was tol=

d that they were not frequently=0A=0Aoperating. We know from the competit=

ion among the national=0A=0Aflight-compagnies in Europe, that it is costy=

every hour the plane is=0A=0Aparked. Rumours (which one should not sprea=

d) was saying, that Mr.=0A=0ASissoho didn=B4t pay, or have not payed for =

long time, for the=0A=0Aairport-service and parking of his planes in Yund=

um. So .... Asbj=F8rn=0A=0ANordam =0A=0A=0A=0A> ----------=0A=0A> Fra: =

=09Momodou Camara[SMTP:

washington.edu=0A=0A> Sendt: =0912. december 1997 08:46=0A=0A> Til: =09Th=

e Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List=0A=0A> Emne: =09Re: Babading Sis=

soho=0A=0A> =0A=0A> =0A=0A> >=0A=0A> >Today while talking to a friend of =

mine in the Gambia,I was told that=0A=0A> =0A=0A> Mr=0A=0A> >Sissoho ,the=

Malian-Gambian millionaire had a very large and warm=0A=0A> >welcome in =

Banjul with jubilations everywhere. He promised to help=0A=0A> The=0A=0A>=

>Gambia a lot of money in the improvements of the Airport and related=0A=

=0A> >projects. This is good news for the Gambian business community and=

=0A=0A> >confidence building of the country. I hope he will keep his prom=

ise .=0A=0A> >The more the investment money, the better for us.=0A=0A> >H=

e also gave the soccer teams of Gambia and Mali much needed=0A=0A> financ=

ial=0A=0A> >help. =0A=0A> >=0A=0A> >Habib Ghanim=0A=0A> >=0A=0A> =0A=0A> =

It is stated in one of the FOROYAA issues recently that Mr. Sissoho=0A=0A=

> ows =0A=0A> four million dalasis to the Gambia including the Civil Avia=

tion.=0A=0A> =0A=0A> Momodou Camara=0A=0A> =0A=0A> =0A=0A> ______________=

________________________________________=0A=0A> Get Your Private, Free Em=

ail at

Headers --------------------------------=0AReturn-Path: <GAMBIA-L-owner@u=

..washington.edu>=0AReceived: from relay26.mail.aol.com (relay26.mail.aol=

..com [172.31.109.26]) by=0Aair07.mail.aol.com (v37.2) with SMTP; Tue, 16 =

Dec 1997 03:21:36 -0500=0AReceived: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.=

u.washington.edu=0A[140.142.56.1])=0A=09 by relay26.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/=

8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)=0A=09 with ESMTP id DAA25811;=0A=09 Tue, 16 Dec 1997 0=

3:20:29 -0500 (EST)=0AReceived: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.14=

2.56.13])=0A by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW9=

7.05) with SMTP=0A=09 id AAA10921; Tue, 16 Dec 1997 00:20:26 -0800=0ARec=

eived: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])=0A=

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ES=

MTP=0A=09 id AAA25048 for <

1997=0A00:20:13 -0800=0AReceived: from fwext.dif.dk (fwext.dif.dk [130.2=

27.136.2])=0A by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.=

09) with SMTP=0A=09 id AAA07318 for <

Dec 1997 00:20:11=0A-0800=0AReceived: from fwext.dif.dk [130.227.136.2]=

=0A=09(HELO localhost)=0A=09by fwext.dif.dk (AltaVista Mail V1.0/1.0 BL18=

listener)=0A=09id 0000_004c_3496_3a87_8e8f;=0A=09Tue, 16 Dec 1997 09:23:=

35 +0100=0AMessage-Id: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB37C@DKDIFS02>=

=0ADate: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 09:21:59 +0100=0AReply-To:

n.edu=0ASender:

: =3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D <

AMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-=

gton.edu>=0ASubject: SV: Babading Sissoho=0AMIME-Version: 1.0=0AContent-T=

ype: text/plain;=0A=09charset=3D"iso-8859-1"=0AContent-Transfer-Encoding:=

quoted-printable=0AX-To: "'

ngton.edu>=0AX-Priority: 3=0AX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListPro=

cessor(tm) by CREN=0A=0A





Moe .S Jallow wrote:



When is the beginning of the lunar (and holy) month of Ramadhan?





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



The new moon is expected on the 31st of December.



Jabou



Hi! Tombong,

How are things in the Gambia? We have not communicated for a long time.

Please contact me at my private e-mail address shown above. Merry

Christmas to you and yours. May 1998 bring all the best to you and yours.

Bakary P. Gibba (Toronto, Canada).





At 03:24 PM 12/25/97 EST, you wrote:

>

>Merry Christmas Gambia-l, it has been a long time. I am well and fine. I am

>wishing you all a Joyous Christmas and a Wonderful New Year. There is nothing

>like Christmas in The Gambia, with the ' Fanals ', ' Lantin', ' Huntings' , '

>Agugus', etc. it is just nice to be home.

>

>Best regards to all and looking forward to interesting listings in 1998.

>

>PEACE

>

>Tombong Saidy

>

>



Matarr,



After reading your posting on the above matter I decided to respond instead of

corresponding since we differ considerably.



You wrote, " Nowadays, is like a fashion or competition among soldiers of

different countries in our continent as regards to taking up arms to stage a

coup."

You stated it clearly my friend, that is the sole reason we should condemn

this dooming fashion. Coups are not to be tolerated and I believe we both

'agree' to this, but you know what, we dont stop there , we must go further.

We must demonstrate to potential coup plotters, we wont tolerate their actions

and this means even if its the likes of Abacha on the toppling end. Most peace

loving Nigerians would prefer to wake up with Abacha and not the guns and

bullets crows you mentioned.



"No one would like a military government(s) in Africa but can one blame the

soldiers especially with Gen. Abacha's government? I was happy with Moe's

answer 'Don't worry, they will get him next time'"

Yes, the soldiers are to be blamed, particularly when Abacha is committed to

his promise of holding multi-party elections, and the stage is almost set and

then talking about another coup. The worst to happen to Nigeria and Africa in

particular is another successful plot. Lets give Abacha a chance to keep his

promise of elections and not allow anything to deter that. If there is another

successful coup in Nigeria it will mean a new ball game, where the rules could

be extremely different hence setting Nigeria back to another 5/10 years of

democratic nightmare. What really makes you think these soldiers wont act like

Abacha if they were successfull is beyond me. Thank God, they were not!!! I

was not thrilled with Moe's answer. Its a laisez-faire approach. We must rally

and show our support against coups and unfortunately in Nigeria, it must start

with the Abacha regime.



"After all, it is best to prevent than to cure, therefore our leaders should

swallow the prevention pills to destroy the military coups."

Matarr, after everything was said and done, you "came home" brother and said

exactly what I was saying from the get-go (beginning). It is best to cure than

to prevent and this rule should apply to even the Abachas, Jammehs and the

Rawlings to name a few.



Its christmas and I dont celebrate, but I hope the spirit is excellent with

everyone.



Good Day

Baboucarr Sillah





List managers,

Please add Simeon Robinson to the list......... his email address

is

Thanks..........



**************************************************************

* Raye Sosseh *

* George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering *

* Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 *

* email:

* *

* Quote *

* ----- *

* "The world is held up by four pillars: the wisdom of *

* the learned, the justice of the great, the prayers of the *

* righteous, and the valor of the brave." *

* *

**************************************************************



LONG TIME NO HEAR, Mr. Saidy! Its good to hear that you are HOME and doing

just fine.



The same very best wishes to you also,and until we hear from you again,and

hopefully soon,Keep Up The Good Work Down There!



Regards Basss!



----------

> From: TSaidy1050 <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Season's Greetings From The Gambia

> Date: 25/ÔÚÈÇä/1418 11:24 ã

>

>

> Merry Christmas Gambia-l, it has been a long time. I am well and fine. I

am

> wishing you all a Joyous Christmas and a Wonderful New Year. There is

nothing

> like Christmas in The Gambia, with the ' Fanals ', ' Lantin', ' Huntings'

, '

> Agugus', etc. it is just nice to be home.

>

> Best regards to all and looking forward to interesting listings in 1998.

>

> PEACE

>

> Tombong Saidy



Greetings,

Muhammed Turay and Simeon Robenson have both been added to the list.

Welcome to Gambia-l, you can send a brief introduction. Our address is:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu



Regards

Momodou Camara



Bye-bye to 1997!



Before I head for New York until the end of the year, I would like to take

this opportunity to wish you and your families a Happy New Year.



What another year for Gambia-L! Reading all those messages about the

happenings surrounding our Gambia and the African continent, I always

say to myself: things ought to be (and hopefully would be) better.



To all those who made us laugh with their impecable sense of humor, I say

'thank you' for the sense of humor in you. To all those who made us really

upset over issues we all care about, I say to you 'Don't worry, no one can

please everyone'. And to all those that we learned a lot from, I say 'keep

up the good work!'.



I continually express my sentiments for the need for a 'United Africa'.

Though this is usually wishful thinking, I believe, as many of do,

achievable. When one really thinks about it, one will find that this would

be a great advantage to social and economic development for Africa. We

have the entire recipe for such a meal but we have not yet come close to

accepting that idea. Why do our leaders fail to take advantage of this

recipe? Is it not because they are selfish and egotistical?



To this end, I would like to ask, where are all the great and unselfish

leaders that Africa used to produce? You know, the likes of Kwame Nkrumah,

Julius Nyerere, Patrice Lumumba and Nelson Mandela (just to name a few).

It appears like Africa is no longer producing great leaders, and those who

showed signs of good leadership became engulfed in corruption and

selfishness during the transitions and successions of leaders. This really

calls for a suggestive action, since Africa is at HALT, to educate more

people. Only then, can there be a replacement rather than a recylement of

the likes of Nkrumah and Co.



If Africans were able to produce good leaders in the past, what is

stopping us now? How, instead, did we end up with military leaders who

stage their coups in the name of economic progress only to create more

economic hardships due to the system of corruption.



Do you know that, as shocking as it may sound, Africa produces the largest

amount of combined mineral products (diamonds, gold, uranium, oil, etc.).

Unfortunately, due to our divided economies Africa does not have a say in

the market cost of these products. I therefore wonder why these matters

(economic and social unity) are no longer of great importance to our

leaders and to the OAU (I always question the usefulness of the OAU).

Where are the visions of the great Kwame Nkrumah and others, or have we

simply scrapped them aside for the fulfilment of our own individual

apetites? Perhaps it is high time that we bring fresh minds into the OAU -

minds that could bring fresh and innovative ideas to the discussion table.



Nonetheless, I am looking forward to an even better year for Gambia-L in

1998. Hopefully, we will continue to progress on the ideas that have been

laid on the platform. In the interest of all the individuals concerned for

the welfare of the Gambia (and Africa), I believe the education initiative

is the most urgently needed help we can offer. I am not saying that we

have to discard other ideas, but if we have to leave any of the ideas 'to

lie dormant', please, let it NOT be the education initiative. The need for

affordable education, regardless of financial obligation and family

backgroud, is the only weapon we can use to combat our enemies within.



I hope that you will all agree with me that it is high time that Africa

goes to war. Africa and Africans need to declare war - we need to go to

war - with our worst common enemy - IGNORANCE. Democracy as most of us

perceive it, would be hard to attain with the current level of illiteracy

that we now have. It should be a matter of priority for our leaders to

implement goals and strategies that could alleviate the illiteracy rate in

our continent. I believe that most of our problems are directly

proportional to the educational level of our citizenry. If we can defeat

this plight, then we can begin to talk about democracy. Only then shall we

be in the stage to combat corruption and create the necessary changes.





HAPPY NEW YEAR BON ANEE FELIZ NEVIDAD



PS

I would also like to wish all those who are getting prepared to embrace

the holy month of Ramadan a successful fast. As we perform our individual

prayers to the almighty, let's also not forget to pray for the Gambia (and

her peoples) and Africa for peace, tranquility and develpment in the

respective regions. May God guide us all through the right path, and may

all our prayers be answered and rewarded accordingly.



With best wishes and good luck in 1998, from Moe and family.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Regards,
Moe S. Jallow

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------











Likewise Bass, its been a while I did not hear from you. Hope you doing well.



Your brother,

Baboucarr Sillah



Hi folks,



i forgot to mention that i've subscribed Mohamed Cole to Gambia-L. please

join me in welcoming him to our list, and in wishing him a pleasant stay

with us.



i've asked Mr. Cole to send in a brief personal intro at his earliest

convenience.



best wishes for a HAPPY, and PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR to everyone!!



Katim



ps:

the Ramadan is upon us ... and i hear the moans from ... you know who ;-)



List managers,



Please add my friend Musa Jeng to the "Bantaba." His address is

His bio will follow soon. Please join me in welcoming him

on board.



Merci,

Baboucarr Sillah



####################^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^%%%%%%%%%%%%%%&&&&&&&&

&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&



--part0_883195922_boundary

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="SAIDY"

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable

Content-disposition: inline



Subj:=09Re. Seasons Greeting

Date:=0997-12-25 22:18:04 EST

From:=09BobbySil

To:=09TSaidy1050



Tom,

Its been a while body, but I suspect you doing well with your wife. I am =

not sure of kids so I'm not going there.



I just finished watching the soccer matches of the Scorpions and I was ve=

ry impressed with the Gambia TV. I understand that you are involved with =

it and I tip my hat off for you and your staff.



I was not as impressed with our boys though. I thought 5 or 6 players in =

the States could have been in that squard or even started. The likes of S=

tar Sanyang, Lamin Fye, Sheikh Ndure etc could have turned the table upsi=

de down for the Scorpions. I am not sure what sort of recruiting was in p=

lace before the tournament to get to this players, but I most confess tha=

t I tried to get ahold of you to get your input. I believe you should add=

ress this in the future, its a lot of talent that is un-utilized over her=

e, you know that. Somehow, I think the boys did well with what they had i=

n place, but they could have won that tournament with the help of some Am=

erican based players.



Merry Xmas

Baboucarr Sillah

Atlanta











--part0_883195922_boundary--



Moe:



Thanks a million for your commentary!



Even though members have fought, argued, and differed in opinions during some

heated debates, the creative and insightful nature of postings to The List has

drawn admires like me to this Bantaba - on a daily basis.



May Allah give all of us the discipline to observe the holy month of Ramadan

- and may The Almighthy Allah also grant all the observers Laila Tul Hadr!!



Greetings and Happy 1998 to all!!



Awa Sey



Hello Bubacar,

Thanks for saying hello to a big bro.Yes,I am

diong just fine.I hope you do hear from the folks back home,esp. Moses.



In the meantime,take a care of yourself in the States.My very best and

sincere wishes to you and everyone at this Fantastic Bantaba. And until

then....... Keep Up The Good Work Down There!





Regards Bassss!

-----Original Message-----

From: BobbySil <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Saturday, December 27, 1997 6:01 AM

Subject: Re: Season's Greetings From The Gambia





>Likewise Bass, its been a while I did not hear from you. Hope you doing

well.

>

>Your brother,

>Baboucarr Sillah

>





>From

Forwarded by Omadi Diarra/UK/IBM on 24/12/97

>To: gambia-l @ u.washington.edu @ internet

>cc:

>From: Omadi Diarra/UK/IBM @ IBMGB

>Subject: RE: Joke

>

>

>

>Wishing all G-list members a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!!!!

>

>Donkey racing in texas.....

>

>

>A Texan priest wanted to raise some money for his church;hearing >that

there was a lot of money in horse racing, he decided to

>purchase a horse.

>

>however, horses were to expensive for his small parish budget so he

>ended up buying a donkey instead. figuring he had nothing to lose

>the priest decided to enter the donkey in a horse race, and to

>his astonishment the donkey came in second place!

>

>The next day the Daily Racing News Paper read

>

>PRIESTS' ASS SHOWS

>

>encouraged by the donkeys strong beginning the priest entered the

>donkey in the races again. This time the donkey won inspiring the

>headline

>

>PRIESTS' ASS OUT IN FRONT

>

>Meanwhile the bishop had gotten word of these outrageous headlines

>and decided that this kind of pulicity was not good for the parish. >So

he ordered the priest not to enter the donkey in any more races.

>the next days headlines read

>

>BISHOP SCRATCHES PRIESTS' ASS

>

>needless to say the bishop was not pleased with this, so he told

>the priest to get rid of the donkey. The priest obliged, giving

>it to a convent.

>

>The headlines the following day read

>

>NUN HAS BEST ASS IN TOWN

>

>Well this made the bishop even angrier and he ordered the mother

>superior to sell the donkey. She sold the donkey for ten bucks to a

>local farmer and the next days headlines read

>

>NUN PEDDLES ASS FOR TEN BUCKS

>

>The bishop had a heart attack and died upon reading this.

>the next days headline read

>

>TOO MUCH ASS RESPONSIBLE FOR BISHOPS DEATH.

>

>

>

>=

>





Baboucarr Sillah wrote:



Matarr,

> Lets give Abacha a chance to keep his

> promise of elections and not allow anything to deter that. If there is another

> successful coup in Nigeria it will mean a new ball game, where the rules could

> be extremely different hence setting Nigeria back to another 5/10 years of

> democratic nightmare.



Brother Baboucar, it is a matter of TRUST when it comes to Abachi.

So lets wait and see if he keeps to his promise.

Wish you and your family and all list members and their families

AVery Happy New Year.

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.





This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



--part0_883249561_boundary

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII



I wonder if this is a reasonable political game for Liberia. Farrakhan is

despised by Washington and the rest of the western world, and Liberia in the

brink of reconstruction are risking a whole lot in terms of aids and

credibility in inviting Min. Farrakhan. Even though I completely disagree with

Washington's stance on this matter regarding Farrakhan's visit to such nations

like Libya, Iraq, Cuba etc., I think Liberia should have re-evaluated this in

terms of their bottom line. You remember the old saying, 'your enemies' friend

is your enemy,' and this can be as American as apple pie particularly where

their is no "immediate" American interest involved such as in Liberia. I

admire Min. Farrakhan and the nation of islam in their works of reshaping and

redefining the lives of young Americans. I may disagree with some of the

things he preaches but he is what America needs.



Your thoughts!



--part0_883249561_boundary

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="ISLAM"

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable

Content-disposition: inline



MONROVIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. black Moslem leader Louis Farrakhan arr=

ived in Liberia on Saturday for a two-day visit, Liberian officials said.=





The Nation of Islam leader was due to meet President Charles Taylor and m=

embers of the Moslem community in the capital, Monrovia, and thousands of=

Moslems were reported to be waiting for him at the main mosque in the ci=

ty centre.



Some estimates suggest 30 percent of Liberians are Moslem, but the majori=

ty of the three million population is Christian.



Farrakhan is on a 52-country world tour aimed at reconciling differences =

among Moslems. He has recently been in Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, the Palestini=

an Authority and Libya.



11:16 12-27-97







--part0_883249561_boundary--



> ---------------------------------------------------------------

>

>

> Hej L-members!

> This is a late introduction but I hope that it shall be warmly welcomed.

> Name- Buba Badjie, Born - in jambanjelly village, Attended Gunjur primary

> sch.(1973 to 1979 ) Gambia High School (1979 to 1986). 1987 - left for the

> former USSR, where I studied vet. Medicine. Graduated 1993. Since 1993-

> Further studies at the faculty of Vet medicine ,at the Swedish university of

> Agriculture.

>

> A very good swedish friend listed me and thats one of the best things that

> have happened to me ´cause I feel at home when ever I go thru´the list.

>

> I shall very much like to be in touch with any list member who was a

> graduate of the 1986 Gambia High School sixth form group.It is your headboy

> calling!

>

> To the rest a big thank you for making the list what it is.

>

> Buba Badjie

>



hence I hereby give you his e-mail addresss, <<

enrole him.

Thanks very much

keep up the good work,

Batch Jagne.



Make yourself feel at home and shareyour knowledge with gambia-l.------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 13:48:03 +0100From: Tor Blaha < blaha@online.no To: trykk < typograf@online.no >, Torfin Karlsen < toka@hl.telia.no >,tor < kurer@online.no >, tor < blaha@online.no >, Tom Nett < tntt@sn.no >,Subject: ChristmasMessage-ID: < 349E6180.730F8D46@online.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="------------D13C4A15FDAB1D83020A3A3C"--------------D13C4A15FDAB1D83020A3A3CContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitChristmas Greetingsandall good wishes for a HappyNew YearsYours Inga & Tor Blaha--------------D13C4A15FDAB1D83020A3A3CContent-Type: text/html; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit Christmas Greetings and all good wishes for a Happy New Years Yours Inga & Tor Blaha --------------D13C4A15FDAB1D83020A3A3C--------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 15:36:47 +0100From: Marie Gillen < marie.gillen@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GrettingMessage-ID: < 349E7AFF.5EED@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------79D7644500A"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitDetta är ett meddelande som består av flera delar i MIME-format.--------------79D7644500AContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGretting from Marie.------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 06:46:18 PSTFrom: "sarjo marenah" < smarenah@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: requesting for membershipMessage-ID: < 19971222144618.14420.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainDear Managers,Can you please add muhamed Turay " maramy@hotmail.com " to thelist.You usual cooperation is highly welcome.Thank!Sarjo Marenah.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 11:33:30 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.Message-ID: < 9712221633.AA32812@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> It`s another coup plot from Africa and this time from the giant> Nigeria. No one would like a military government(s) in Africa but can> one blame the soldiers especially with Gen. Sani Abacha`s> government?> Greetings> Matarr M. Jeng.Don't worry, they will get him next time.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 12:46:30 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Minister Loius Farrakhan calls for sanctions lift....Message-ID: < 9712221746.AA33634@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitNation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is calling for an end of UnitedNations sanctions against Iraq, terming them a "form of terrorism."Farrakhan told about 500 Islamic scholars and students Wednesday inBaghdad that sanctions imposed against Iraq are based on fears of theIslamic religion and of the United States abusing its expansive militarycapabilities.Farrakhan said, "President Clinton, in your youth you had the moralcourage to oppose the war in Vietnam. Would you want history to writeof you as the killer of babies through sanctions? Where is your couragetoday?"Nation of Islam Minister of Health Abdul Alim Muhammad says he visiteda Baghdad hospital where he discovered the sanctions are crippling healthcare and hurting civilians because they are halting the import of medicinesand equipment.Farrakhan is traveling through the Middle East on a 52-nation tour thathas also taken him through Jordan and the West Bank.On his tour, Farrakhan asked the Muslim nations at the Organization ofthe Islamic Conference in Tehran, Iran, to pressure the U.S. and Britainto also lift sanctions against Iran, Nigeria, Cuba and North Korea.---------------Source: United Press International.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 13:05:07 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: US blacks opt for school apartheid (fwd)Message-ID: < 9712221805.AA33700@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitPermission to repost this material has been granted. I thought it mightbe interesting to read.Regards,Moe S. Jallow.......................> AT THE end of another long school day, Imani> Humphrey signals her students to form a circle> and face towards the east. The students> shuffle into place and fold their arms across> their chests. The class leader stamps her feet> and 50 teenagers begin to recite the anthem> that has sent a shudder through America's> educational system.> "We pledge to think black, act black, buy> black, pray black, love black and live black,"> the students chant. "We have done black things> today and we're going to do black things> tomorrow."> The walls of the Aisha Shule secondary school> are decorated with African flags and slogans> in Swahili. Morning roll call is taken to the> beat of African drums.> "I want the Ashanti and the Dogon over here,"> said Humphrey, ushering her classes - each> named after an African tribe - into place. The> fifth form is known as the Dahomey. In the> kindergarten at the end of the hall, a class> of three-year-olds addresses its teacher as> Mama Oya.> It sounds like a school in Nairobi, but this> is urban Detroit. On a scarred street on the> northwest edge of this blighted industrial> city, an experiment in black education is> challenging decades of mostly moribund> theorising about race relations in America.> Weary of being told that dialogue between> whites and blacks is the only solution to> racism, increasing numbers of black Americans> are rejecting conventional paths to> integration in favour of voluntary apartheid.> The Aisha Shule is one of a growing number of> Afro-centric schools that spurn the> traditional curriculum in favour of one with a> heavy African-American bias. By attempting to> add an African dimension even to such> seemingly race-free subjects as mathematics> and foreign languages, supporters of separate> black education are hoping to develop a more> powerful sense of identity and achievement in> a wounded generation of black teenagers. For> far too long, and too often, this age group> has been tied to the paralysing vices of> gangs, guns and drug addiction.> The idea that young black Americans should> look to Africa for inspiration surfaced amid> the civil rights protests of the 1960s and has> frequently attracted ridicule. Yet the Aisha> Shule has tripled its student intake since it> started to receive public funds in 1995. A> pioneer, it is now one of 14 schools in the> Detroit area offering African-centred> teaching.> Across the country 400 similar schools have> opened in black communities - and while they> teach only a tiny proportion of America's> black children, they are rapidly emerging as> an influential force in a vigorous new drive> to reverse the disappointments of four decades> of government-supported desegregation.> While President Bill Clinton patrols the> country mouthing platitudes as part of his> much-heralded initiative to encourage racial> harmony, black Americans are busily building> their own middle-class suburbs, expanding> their businesses, developing their churches,> commemorating their culture and generally> expressing a new confidence and assertiveness> that owes nothing to patronising whites or> debates about affirmative action.> This week, black people will even be> celebrating their own Christmas. The black> festival of Kwanzaa was devised by radical> academics weary of white-bearded Santas, and> is now observed by millions.> "There's a real drive in the African-American> community for self-determination and> self-reliance," said Humphrey, a veteran civil> rights activist and founder of the Aisha> Shule, which means "life school" in Swahili.> "Black people don't necessarily want a> hand-out."> At the Aisha Shule last week, Quirita Quates,> 16, prepared for a class trip to see Amistad,> Steven Spielberg's new film about slavery, by> wrapping her head in an African headdress and> drawing an ankh - a symbol of life - on her> cheek.> Like so many black teenagers in this desolate> corner of America's car-manufacturing> metropolis, Quates has divorced parents. She> spent five years in California with her> mother, sister and brother, but asked to live> with her father in Detroit so she could return> to the Aisha Shule.> She likes the small classes - the school> cannot take more than 190 students until it> finds bigger premises - and she also likes the> way "it relates everything to my community".> Economics became not a dry study of market> forces but "a way of bettering conditions for> our race", she said.> She was thrilled to be taught that mathematics> originated in Egypt: "It makes it real for me,> something I want to learn." The bookshelves in> her classroom are lined with copies of Alex> Haley's Roots - the black American author's> account of his search for his slave ancestors> - and other black-oriented works, from a study> of black characters in Shakespeare to A Safari> of African Cooking.> Even the pre-school toddlers, in a class known> as the Watusi, learn their alphabets from a> book called A is for Afrikans (sic). "Whatever> we talk about, we try to give it an African> perspective," said Mama Oya.> Humphrey said: "In the broader context we see> ourselves producing children who have overcome> their feelings of inadequacy and inferiority.> "What they need is a strong sense of identity.> We also teach them to respect other cultures,> but that can't happen until they respect> themselves."> The dearth of black teenage self-respect is a> widely reported phenomenon that has produced> devastating effects. Bob Herbert, a nationally> syndicated black columnist, said: "Somehow,> over the past two or three decades, a lot of> black kids absorbed the message that academic> achievement was something to be shunned.> "According to this mind-bogglingly destructive> way of thinking, academic achievement was a> white thing and thus in some sense> contemptible."> Humphrey agreed that for many black teenagers> there was "a stigma about being smart" - but> said the teachers in her school had taught> that "dumb is not cool".> She added: "We constantly reinforce the> exemplary deeds and accomplishments of leading> African-Americans. We hold them up as models> and try to impress on our children that it> will be their job in future to come up with> the creative solutions for the problems that> our people face."> It might be easy for a white visitor to the> Aisha Shule to mock the earnest young American> students dressed in African clothing and> reciting their Swahili slogans, and equally> easy to become concerned about lessons that> sometimes sound like propaganda.> In a history class discussion before seeing> the Spielberg film, one teacher, Baba Mwando,> asked whether the "largely Jewish" Hollywood> community was morally entitled to make a film> about slavery. "A lot of black people won't go> to see the film because of Spielberg," he> said. "They feel a Jewish person should not be> telling our history."> In the end, though, Mwando advised his> students that they should ignore "professional> protesters". He added: "We don't care where> knowledge is coming from, we have to go out> and get it.> "Regardless of who produces what, we have to> sift through it to get what we want. We all> have to get that knowledge."> While black Americans are far from unanimous> about the virtues of the Afro-centric movement> - many feel it breeds a potentially dangerous> alienation that will stand children in poor> stead when they eventually encounter whites as> adults - there was no mistaking the pride,> confidence and discipline of the class group> that climbed on the bus to see Amistad last> week.> The sight of 60 black teenagers filing into a> cinema is apparently regarded by many in> Detroit as a prelude to gunfire, but at least> one white film-goer was sufficiently impressed> with the group's immaculate behaviour to> compliment a teacher.> The bottom line for schools such as Humphrey's> is whether its graduating students will be> able to compete academically in a higher> education system that is steadily being> stripped of affirmative action programmes. It> is all very well for these teenagers to focus> on their African origins, but to get to> Harvard they will need more than Swahili> slogans.> "There is a perception that the cultural> context impedes academic development,"> Humphrey conceded. But the school has> increased its emphasis on basic learning> skills, and she said it expected a "strong> showing" in exam results next year.> "We are trying to produce the new African> child," Humphrey said. "We know we can't> become Kunta Kinte [the African hero of Roots]> - but we can learn from him."-------------------------Source: The Times Newspapers Limited.------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 15:03:08 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,Subject: he had to go there!!!Message-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD65@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain> and my sympathies to all the Jobes and Ceesays now crying about the> on-coming Ramdan!> KatimYou know, you should let the sleeping Ceesays lie. We fast all yearlong just so all the Tourays and Camaras can satisfy their insatiablehunger. We welcome this month of sacrifice which is more than I can sayfor you know who. Cheer up - it is only a month long!!!Happy HolidaysSoffie------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 22:10:55 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.Message-ID: < 199712222111.WAA12090@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BIT> Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 11:33:30 -0500 (EST)> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.> > It`s another coup plot from Africa and this time from the giant> > Nigeria. No one would like a military government(s) in Africa but can> > one blame the soldiers especially with Gen. Sani Abacha`s> > government?> > Greetings> > Matarr M. Jeng.> Don't worry, they will get him next time.> Regards,> Moe S. JallowMoe,I` am afriad that if they don`t get him next time, then there mightbe a civil war in Nigeria ( I pray to God it does not happen), butremember Obasanjo's former vice president, retired Maj. Gen. Musa Yar'Adua,died December 8 after being taken from jail to a hospital in thewestern city of Ibadan. Opposition groups have been demanding aninvestigation into the death of Yar'Adua, who died of undisclosedcauses.Now we hear that Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo,was hospitalized Friday in the northern city of Yola, wherehe is serving a 15-year sentence on charges of plotting to oust themilitary government of Abacha. It was not immediately clear whyObasanjo was hospitalized, but the Lagos Tribune reported that he haslost a great deal of weight. Obasanjo, who is asthmatic, is notallowed to receive visitors, the newspaper said. We also hear a lotof this and that. One don`t need to tell the blind to close his orher eyes. As it is we all know too much of Gen. Sani Abacha`s ruleof ter-----.The latest of this so called coup plot is that Nigeria's militaryon Monday said it was not yet ready to reveal the whereabouts of 12people arrested for trying to topple army ruler General Sani Abacha,including his deputy Lieutenant General Oladipo Diya."There is no news," defence headquarters spokesman Colonel GodwinUgbo told Reuters in Lagos. He added that more details of the coup,which he said had been planned for Sunday, would be released in duecourse. In Lagos, the biggest city in Nigeria and a bastion of Diya'sYoruba ethnic group, people snapped up newspapers on sale at inflatedprices to read the details, but there were no signs of increasedsecurity in Lagos or the capital Abuja.Most of those arrested were Yorubas from the southwest, which hasopposed the military since 1993 elections were scrapped as Yorubatycoon Moshood Abiola was poised to win. Abacha is from the north."We in the Campaign for Democracy believe there was no coup. There isa tussle of power between 'Abacha-must-stay and Abacha-must-go'factions," Raymond Okei, a spokesman for a Lagos-based pressure grouptold Reuters. "Diya wanted Abacha to go." He insists that Nigeria, and Africa, must follow their own path todemocracy on their own terms without being pushed around by the West.Why is the Nigerian military silent on coup plotters? Is itanother---------???? Shall come back to this topic, untilthen---GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 22:10:55 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: X Mas. GREETINGSMessage-ID: < 199712222111.WAA12099@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITWELCOME TO ALL NEW MEMBERSWISH YOU ALL AND YOUR FAMILIESA WONDERFUL CHRISTMASAND A VERY HAPPY NEW YEAR.GREETINGSMATARR M. JENG.------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 16:06:41 ESTFrom: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.Message-ID: < 5088d0e4.349ed663@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMatarr and Modou...C'mon guysI am concerned, this madness ought to stop. Wheather it is Abacha, Castro oranybody to be overthrown, its wrong and very uncivilized, it should becondemned. Two wrongs never make it right, but I know what you thinking...itcan make it dead even. But, where is that leading us (Africa) to. Thisprinciple of "revolving door" when it comes to coup plots in Africa must bestopped, no matter who becomes the victim.Let us not hail these folks! please condemn their actions and keep the flameof democracy burning.Merry XmasBaboucarr Sillah------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 16:21:02 ESTFrom: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GrettingMessage-ID: < 6c51a36d.349ed9c0@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitIn a message dated 97-12-22 09:37:03 EST, you write:Very Nice>>>>>>>>>>>Merry XmasBaboucarr Sillah------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 16:43:17 -0500From: Solomon Sylva < ssylva@emory.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria. How many more?????Message-ID: < 349EDEF4.6035@emory.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBobbySil wrote:> Matarr and Modou...C'mon guys> I am concerned, this madness ought to stop. Wheather it is Abacha, Castro or> anybody to be overthrown, its wrong and very uncivilized, it should be> condemned. Two wrongs never make it right, but I know what you thinking...it> can make it dead even. But, where is that leading us (Africa) to. This> principle of "revolving door" when it comes to coup plots in Africa must be> stopped, no matter who becomes the victim.> Let us not hail these folks! please condemn their actions and keep the flame> of democracy burning.> Merry Xmas> Baboucarr SillahHey Bobby,Thanks for hitting it right on, Brother!This madness needs to stop somewhere. This is one of the problems Africais well known for, not forgetting the rampant coruption amongst most ofthe African governments.GREEEEEEEEEEEEEEDY - One of the main reasons why Africa cannot see unityforthcoming. It's shameful and sad.------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Dec 1997 20:16:25 ESTFrom: SANG1220 < SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: Coup Foiled In NigeriaMessage-ID: < 18d93fe0.349f10eb@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitBrother Baboucar, that's just it, if the flames of democracy were burning inNigeria, perhaps there'll be no need for a coup. I do however, agree with youin that this "Coup Madness" has to stop. We look like we can't governedourselves, which is one of the reasons the west treat us the way they do.Happy HolidaysDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 08:59:47 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: THE ONLY SOLUTION!Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB389@DKDIFS02>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriend, I have said the same before. After visiting The Gambia innovember I will repeat it. "You are all needed backk home, but you willhave to suffer/sacrifice" But that is a "long story", which I will notrepeat. Only want to say a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to allof you. Asbj=F8rn Nordam> ----------> Fra: sillah conateh[SMTP: sillahconateh@hotmail.com > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sendt: 20. december 1997 02:16> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Emne: THE ONLY SOLUTION!>=20> Fellow Gambians,>=20> I firmly believe that the only way we can solve our motherland's=20> numerous problems is not just to be sitting in foreign countries and=20> talk, talk, talk! But the solution is that we should all have the=20> interest of the nation by going back and contributing to its> meaningful=20> development. Most people missed The Gambia for decades and do not =know>=20> anything about the place. This is terrible!>=20> We all need to go back after we obtain our degrees and develop the=20> roads, hospitals, airports, seaports, schools, our local folks, and> many=20> more so that we can make it The "SINGAPORE OF WEST AFRICA". ha! ha!>=20> Wishing all a Happy Christmas and a Wonderful New Year.=20>=20> Sillah. =20>=20> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com >=20------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 11:36:20 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: he had to go there!!!Message-ID: <19971223103642.AAA59740@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITOn 22 Dec 97 at 15:03, Ceesay Soffie wrote:> > and my sympathies to all the Jobes and Ceesays now crying about the> > on-coming Ramdan!> >> > Katim> >> You know, you should let the sleeping Ceesays lie. We fast all year> long just so all the Tourays and Camaras can satisfy their> insatiable hunger. We welcome this month of sacrifice which is more> than I can say for you know who. Cheer up - it is only a month> long!!!> Happy Holidays> SoffieHi Soffie,The Ceesays are very fund of eating between meals and I am sure theyare already looking for excuses for not keeping fast duringRahmadan.:-))))Happy holidaysMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 10:30:08 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Merry Christmas!Message-ID: < 9712231530.AA36428@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello fellow list members,I hope it is not too late to wish you all happy holidays. Well, BetterLate and Never :-)). I would like to wish you and your loved ones,wherever you are,Merry Christmas Happy Chanukah Good Kwanzaa(unless otherwise prohibited by law)Regards,Moe S. Jallow======================================================================---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 12:35:02 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Coup Foiled In NigeriaMessage-ID: < 349FF645.ECC@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSANG1220 wrote:> Brother Baboucar, that's just it, if the flames of democracy were burning in> Nigeria, perhaps there'll be no need for a coup. I do however, agree with you> in that this "Coup Madness" has to stop. We look like we can't governed> ourselves, which is one of the reasons the west treat us the way they do.> Happy Holidays> Daddy SangEmanualMerry Chrismas and Happy new yearHope to see you soon.Sang, I spoke to John Okoh whom I have known since the Biafranaftermath. He says that there was NO COUP attempt at all . It was only aploy to prolong the stay of the general in power. ( and also toeliminate some eliments who are questioning the misterious death offormer General Yar'dua in prison in the last two weeks. and Abasanjo'sdetainment and unrequested military doctors visiting him in jail toclaim that he is not well so when he dies it would be legitimate orunsuspicious)How is your cousin LatJor?? He is now in the Washington area Iunderstand.remember good old days at Saint Aug HS- SASS & Benz --KUI fetelusbukendum so sainut sa tatudum dool sapilanus lah.< maybe we should send the above message to Abacha for Chrismas.Habib--MZ------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 05:27:26 -0800From: " ymca@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GrettingMessage-ID: < B0000027990@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "YMCA" < ymca@commit.gm via Commit----------> From: Marie Gillen < marie.gillen@swipnet.se > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Gretting> Date: 22 December 1997 06:36> Gretting from Marie.------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 23:08:30 +0100From: "pa sowe" < sowe@online.no To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Cristmas GreetingsMessage-ID: < 199712232212.XAA29238@online.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello Gambia-lersI am wishing all the list members a merry Cristmas and a happy new year.HilsenPa Sowe------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 23:10:43 +0100From: "pa sowe" < sowe@online.no To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: VS: Cristmas GreetingsMessage-ID: < 199712232215.XAA02208@online.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit----------> Fra: pa sowe < sowe@online.no > Til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Emne: Cristmas Greetings> Dato: 23. desember 1997 23:08> Hello Gambia-lers> I am wishing all the list members a merry Cristmas and a happy new year.> Hilsen> Pa Sowe------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 18:01:44 ESTFrom: TOURAY 1 < TOURAY1@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: he had to go there!!!Message-ID: < 32f5b40f.34a042da@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitTOURAY'S ARE NEVER SCARED OF HUNGER;SO DON'T EVEN GO THERE.......WE ARE READY FOR IT AND WE GONNA DO IT AS USUAL.MAKE SURE ALLTHE CEESAYS ARE UNDER SURVAILANCE BECAUSE THEY OFTEN CHEAT ALOT ON RAMADAN :-))))------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Dec 1997 19:00:00 -0500 (EST)From: fatima phall < fphall1@gl.umbc.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UnlistMessage-ID: < Pine.SGI.3.95.971223185749.11336B-100000@juilin.libpub.umbc.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIList managers,please unlist me until school opens on 02/25/98.Thanks alot and Ihope you all have a wonderful holiday.------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 02:21:10 PSTFrom: "Musa Sonko" < msonko@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New E-mail AddressMessage-ID: < 19971224102110.18787.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainWhoever may be in charge, please chage my e-mail address underGambia-List to msonko@yahoo.com Thanks______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 12:50:49 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (fwd):After uncovering "plot" Abacha urges Africans to preventMessage-ID: <19971224115117.AAA73468@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITABUJA, Dec 23 (AFP) - Two days after his regime announced it hadfoiled a plot to overthrow his regime, Nigeria's military rulerGeneral Sani Abacha Tuesday urged fellow African leaders to fight the"scourge" of military coups.Abacha, a former defence minister who himself took over from amilitary-appointed civilian government in November 1993, told aGhanaian delegation Tuesday that repeated coups hit developmentefforts, according to an official statement.The government in Nigeria, which has long promised a return tocivilian rule after elections next year, announced Sunday that it hadarrested 12 people, 11 of them senior military officers, afteruncovering plans to overthrow the government.Abacha is believed to be considering standing in next years'elections as a civilian.Nigeria has been ruled by military governments for all but ten ofits 37 years since it gained independence from Britain. Between 1960and 1985 there were five successful coups.Abacha delivered his message, believed to be the first since theannouncement of the alleged coup plot, when he met a Ghanaiandelegation led by the foreign minister, Victor Gbeho, bringing amessage of solidarity from President Jerry Rawlings.The official statement said Gbeho expressed his shock at allegedcoup plot, in which the number two man in the Nigerian regime,Lieutenant-General Donaldson Oladipo Diya, 53, was said to beinvolved.Diya is one of those being held for alleged involvement.The official statement said Gbeho also deplored the "negativecoverage" of the alleged plot by the western media which he said had atendency to listen more to dissidents that the government.The military junta earlier asserted its authority warning ofpossible further arrests and warning Nigerian journalists to seekclearance before quoting foreign press accounts of the week's events.------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 13:10:56 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (fwd):After uncovering "plot" Abacha urges Africans to preveMessage-ID: <19971224121125.AAA73402@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITSorry, the news article was meant for the Bush list.:-))Merry Christmas and a happy new year to everyone!!!Momodou CamaraOn 24 Dec 97 at 12:50, Camara, Momodou wrote:> ABUJA, Dec 23 (AFP) - Two days after his regime announced it had> foiled a plot to overthrow his regime, Nigeria's military ruler> General Sani Abacha Tuesday urged fellow African leaders to fight> the "scourge" of military coups.------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 13:44:18 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Poem: The SoldiersMessage-ID: < 199712241245.NAA10750@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITThe soldiersThey Come To PowerThrough TheBarrel Of The GunAnd Not ThroughThe Barrel Of The BoxThey Have A gun In One PocketAnd Not A Chewing StickThey Have Bullets In The Other PocketAnd Not Kola-NutsThey Dont Shake HandsBut SaluteThey Dont SmileSo To Scare UsThey Put On Dark GlassesSo We Dont See Their Red EyesThey Cover Their HeartsWith Bullet Prove ProtectionSo We Dont See The Soldier HeartThey Kill To Get Rid Of YouAnd Not To Pension You OrTo Fire YouThey StealOn ProtectionThe Guns, The Guns, The GunsBetter Wake Up With TheAfrican Cock CrowsThan The Bullet CrowsLong Live Civilian Elected GovernmentsAnd Down With Military Regiems.Matarr M. Jeng------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 13:44:18 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Coup Foiled In NigeriaMessage-ID: < 199712241245.NAA10754@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITFrom: mmjeng@mail.image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 13:04:44 +2000MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITSubject: Re: Coup Plot Foiled In Nigeria.Priority: normalIn-reply-to: < 5088d0e4.349ed663@aol.com X-mailer: Pegasus Mail for Win32 (v2.54)Baboucarr and Solomon,Military coups are not welcome in Africa. No one likes to be rule bythe guns. The soldiers seize power whenever they fancy and it affectsour development and stability. It also stimulate other coups as wehave seen in many countries in africa. Nowadays, is like a fashionor competition among soldiers of different countries in our contientas regards taking up arms to stage a coup. We all know the excusesthey give but they become worst than the civilian governments. Theybelong to the barracks and not to the state house. In Africa we wouldprefer to wake up with the cock crows and not the guns and bulletscrows.In the case of Gen. Abacha, I will still ask the same question thatI asked before " No one would like a military government(s)in Africa but can one blame the soldiers especially with Gen. SaniAbacha`s government"? I was happy with Moe`s answer "Don't worry,they will get him next time" Remember we are talking about GenAbacha the Military Man and not the soldiers siezing power inAfrica. He seized power power from the government of Chief ErnestShonekan, and since then he has accused other soldiers of plottingattempted coups and use this as a weapon to purge those soldiers hedoes not trust. Remember all the executions, and all those politicalprisoners in Nigeria today under Abacha. Remember all those who leftthe country for their own safety. And so on and so on.According to PANA, 40 Nigerians, including four journalists werejailed in this coup plot. Twelve Nigerians mainly ranking officials, including Lt. Gen. OladipoDiya, Abacha's deputy, were listed as being involved in the latestplot. Meanwhile, some 1,200 Nigerian troops serving in the regional peacekeeping force, Ecomog, in Liberia, are back home.I think what Nigeria needs is a demoratic elected government, not theRawlings or Jammeh style. Abacha should resign and give power to acivilian President.On the otherhand, we have to warn our leaders that Africans are awakeand could not take anymore the ills of our corupt governments. Anypeace loving African would join anyone to warn Presidents like Moi ofKenya and Mugabi of Zimbabwe that changes has to come or else theMilitary would come and we dont need those guys( the soldiers ).After all, it is best to prevent than to cure, therefore our leadersshould swallow the prevention pills to destroy the military coups.Have a nice holidaysGreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 11:43:48 -0400 (AST)From: Fafa Sanyang < fsanyang@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: he had to go there!!!Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.971224113706.69004A-100000@is2.dal.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIITouray-kunda is deeply worried as usual when Ramadan is approaching. Verysoon they will start complaining of ulcer, just to find excuse not tofast.I once again wish all the Bantaba people a merry xmas, and I hope theTourays, Jagnes and the Badibunkas will this year not find medical excusesfor not fastingFafaOn Tue, 23 Dec 1997, TOURAY 1 wrote:> TOURAY'S ARE NEVER SCARED OF HUNGER;SO DON'T EVEN GO THERE.......> WE ARE READY FOR IT AND WE GONNA DO IT AS USUAL.MAKE SURE ALL> THE CEESAYS ARE UNDER SURVAILANCE BECAUSE THEY OFTEN CHEAT A> LOT ON RAMADAN :-))))------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 14:59:16 ESTFrom: SANG1220 < SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Military CoupMessage-ID: < 300d5955.34a16999@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMatarr, well said keep up the good work.Happy HolidaysDaddy Sang.------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 16:16:33 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Military CoupMessage-ID: < 34A17BB1.3910@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSANG1220 wrote:> Matarr, well said keep up the good work.> Happy Holidays> Daddy Sang.Happy new year and best wishes for the coming yearHabib--MZ------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 16:21:08 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Coup Foiled In NigeriaMessage-ID: < 9712242121.AA34456@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMatarr Jeng, you wrote:> Baboucarr and Solomon,> Military coups are not welcome in Africa. No one likes to be rule by> the guns. The soldiers seize power whenever they fancy and it affects> our development and stability. It also stimulate other coups as we> have seen in many countries in africa. Nowadays, is like a fashion> or competition among soldiers of different countries in our contient> as regards taking up arms to stage a coup. We all know the excuses> they give but they become worst than the civilian governments. They> belong to the barracks and not to the state house. In Africa we would> prefer to wake up with the cock crows and not the guns and bullets> crows.> In the case of Gen. Abacha, I will still ask the same question that> I asked before " No one would like a military government(s)> in Africa but can one blame the soldiers especially with Gen. Sani> Abacha`s government"? I was happy with Moe`s answer "Don't worry,> they will get him next time" Remember we are talking about Gen> Abacha the Military Man and not the soldiers siezing power in> Africa. He seized power power from the government of Chief Ernest> Shonekan, and since then he has accused other soldiers of plotting> attempted coups and use this as a weapon to purge those soldiers he> does not trust. Remember all the executions, and all those political> prisoners in Nigeria today under Abacha. Remember all those who left> the country for their own safety. And so on and so on.> According to PANA, 40 Nigerians, including four journalists were> jailed in this coup plot. Twelve Nigerians mainly ranking officials, including Lt. Gen. Oladipo> Diya, Abacha's deputy, were listed as being involved in the latest> plot. Meanwhile, some 1,200 Nigerian troops serving in the regional peace> keeping force, Ecomog, in Liberia, are back home.> I think what Nigeria needs is a demoratic elected government, not the> Rawlings or Jammeh style. Abacha should resign and give power to a> civilian President.> On the otherhand, we have to warn our leaders that Africans are awake> and could not take anymore the ills of our corupt governments. Any> peace loving African would join anyone to warn Presidents like Moi of> Kenya and Mugabi of Zimbabwe that changes has to come or else the> Military would come and we dont need those guys( the soldiers ).> After all, it is best to prevent than to cure, therefore our leaders> should swallow the prevention pills to destroy the military coups.> Have a nice holidays> Greetings> Matarr M. Jeng.Brother Jeng,I thank you for that well-noted response. I chose not to respond earlierbecause I feared that some people might react angrily to what I was goingto say. Though not a christian, I happened to be in a country whereChistmas time is the happiest moment of the year. Everywhere you go, fromneighbours to co-workers, people are busy buying christmas gifts andenjoying themselves. In this regard, everyone gets in the spirit andbecomes attracted to the pastime of christmas, regardless of religion.Therefore, it would be unhealthy to engage in fruitless arguments aboutthe despotism of Sani Abacha, who is nothing more than a @%&*#@!%$#&.Anyway, I just wanted to thank you for a job well done. I hope that youare enjoying the hloidays in your part of the world (Denmark, is it?).Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!Regards,Moe S. Jallow======================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Dec 1997 18:24:21 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Poem: The SoldiersMessage-ID: < 9712242324.AA23848@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMatarr,That's just beautiful! The barracks is where they ought to belong. And 'toprotect and to serve' should be their ultimate duty. But what a dilemathey have become! Somehow, they are partly (if not mostly) responsible forthe culpabilty for our political and economic underdevelopment. Not onlyhave they become the surrorgates for a mostly illiterate society, theyhave become mediocrites of leaders who have failed their subjects in bothconstitutional order and economisc progress.In times like these, Harold Lasswell's words (and motives for thetrespass of soldiers into politics) really come to mind. He writes," young people who have been reared in such an environmentwhen they are unable or unwilling to acquire a longeducation, continue to apply strenous standards to themselves.Whether they admit it or not, they feel acutely inferiorwhen they fail to follow the accepted path. And their modes ofcompensation frequently take the form of what they conceiveto be short cuts to the seizure of power and regaining senseof total worth."Isn't this the type of 'seizure of power' that is current in West Africa?Regards,Moe S. Jallow=================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------> The soldiers> They Come To Power> Through The> Barrel Of The Gun> And Not Through> The Barrel Of The Box> They Have A gun In One Pocket> And Not A Chewing Stick> They Have Bullets In The Other Pocket> And Not Kola-Nuts> They Dont Shake Hands> But Salute> They Dont Smile> So To Scare Us> They Put On Dark Glasses> So We Dont See Their Red Eyes> They Cover Their Hearts> With Bullet Prove Protection> So We Dont See The Soldier Heart> They Kill To Get Rid Of You> And Not To Pension You Or> To Fire You> They Steal> On Protection> The Guns, The Guns, The Guns> Better Wake Up With The> African Cock Crows> Than The Bullet Crows> Long Live Civilian Elected Governments> And Down With Military Regiems.> Matarr M. Jeng------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Dec 1997 14:44:00 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Kaunda ArrestedMessage-ID: < 199712251345.OAA09212@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableWhy on Christmas day? What a terrible way of spending Christmasholidays. Read the rest in the bush.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.Paramilitary police with AK-47 assault rifles took former PresidentKenneth Kaunda into custody on Christmas morning.About 40 paramilitary police withAK-47 assault rifles and 10 plainclothes policemen arrived at 5:45a.m. Thursday and tried to enter his house after surrounding hishouse for almost three hours. He was taken to policeheadquarters and then to the Kamwala prison.Police take former Zambian president into custodyKaunda =A0=A0LUSAKA, Zambia (CNN) -- Waving a white handkerchief, former PresidentKenneth Kaunda appeared calm as paramilitary police with AK-47 assaultrifles took him into custody on Christmas morning after surroundinghis house for nearly three hours.Kaunda, 73, was transported to police headquarters in a high-speedconvoy of pickup trucks filled with 40 paramilitary police. Afterabout an hour, he was bustled into another vehicle and taken to theKamwala prison."I have been detained for 28 days. I don't know why," Kaunda toldreporters before being driven off to the prison.The detention of Zambia's founding father came four days after Kaundareturned to the country from a lengthy lecture tour. It was believedto be linked to a failed coup attempt in October against PresidentFrederick Chiluba, who defeated Kaunda in the nation's firstmultiparty election in 1991."We were told the police wanted to take him for an interview,"Kaunda's son, Kawache Kaunda said. He said his father agreed to gowith police and had yet to be formally charged or arrested.Kawache Kaunda said his father, who led Zambia to independence fromBritain in 1964, was accompanied by his lawyers, his elder son Wezi,and aides from his opposition party.Paramilitary police who had surrounded the house in Lusaka's northernRoma suburb at dawn escorted Kaunda to police headquarters in the citycenter in several pickup trucks.Police also stood guard on main streets throughout the capital in anunusual display of force, possibly to deter any protests over Kaunda'sdetention.Earlier, Wezi Kaunda said police wanted to detain his father under astate of emergency declared after the failed coup."It's a terrible thing to happen on Christmas," Wezi Kaunda said bytelephone from the house.About 40 paramilitary police with AK-47 assault rifles and 10plainclothes policemen arrived at 5:45 a.m. Thursday and tried toenter the house, Wezi Kaunda said.Kaunda's staff confronted the policemen and kept them from searchingthe house, insisting the police needed a search warrant and thatKaunda had a right to have lawyers present, his son said. "What theyhave said is they would like him to come to police headquarters," Wezisaid. "By past experience, we know that means they want to detain himindefinitely under the state of emergency."The police then surrounded the house, stopping people from approachingor leaving it, he said.Dozens of military officers and troops and one opposition politicianhave been detained since the failed coup of Oct. 28, when mutinoussoldiers took over the state radio station and broadcast that they hadtoppled President Frederick Chiluba.After loyal troops quickly crushed the rebellion, Chiluba's governmentdeclared a state of emergency and began rounding up people. Under theemergency declaration, police have wide powers to search and arrestpeople, and suspects can be held indefinitely without being charged.Kaunda returns to Zambia despite fears of arrestKaunda, who headed a single-party government from independence untilhe lost to Chiluba in the nation's first multiparty election in 1991,was out of the country on a two-month lecture tour in South Africa,Britain and the United States at the time.He returned to Zambia on Sunday, despite fears by his supporters thathe would be arrested.A seven-party opposition alliance headed by Kaunda has accused thegovernment of using the coup attempt and state of emergency to crackdown on opposition groups.Wezi Kaunda said Thursday that detention by police probably would meantorture. Amnesty International has accused police of torturing othersuspects detained under the state of emergency, including oppositionpolitician Dean Mung'omba."I think something very serious will happen if they took him underdetention," Wezi Kaunda said.He accused the government of choosing Christmas for the arrest to tryto avoid publicity and to hinder Kaunda in getting legal assistance.Most people were at home or away on vacation at Christmas, Wezi said,meaning lawyers could be difficult to find and journalists might beoff work.Kaunda, who is Christian, "would have gone to church without thisharassment," his son said.The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.=A0Related stories:Zambia's Chiluba defeats coup attempt - October 28, 1997U.S. envoy to seek peaceful end to Zaire war - April 28, 1997Zaire rebels give U.N. 60 days to repatriate refugees - April 27, 1997Zairian rebel leader, U.N. officials discuss missing refugees - April26, 1997 Zairian rebel leader pressed to provide answers - April 26,1997 As rebel noose tightens, Mobutu appears ready to talk - April 25,1997 Zairian prime minister offers to share power - April 3, 1997Related site: Note: Pages will open in a new browser window ZambianNational WWW Server External sites are not endorsed by CNNInteractive.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------=A0--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Sound off on ourmessage boards & chat=A9 1997 Cable News Network, Inc.All Rights Reserved.Terms under which this service is provided to you.Wezi Kaunda said.=A0=A0------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Dec 1997 15:24:22 ESTFrom: TSaidy1050 < TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Season's Greetings From The GambiaMessage-ID: < 34cdd432.34a2c0f8@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMerry Christmas Gambia-l, it has been a long time. I am well and fine. I amwishing you all a Joyous Christmas and a Wonderful New Year. There is nothinglike Christmas in The Gambia, with the ' Fanals ', ' Lantin', ' Huntings' , 'Agugus', etc. it is just nice to be home.Best regards to all and looking forward to interesting listings in 1998.PEACETombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Dec 1997 17:28:54 -0500From: habib < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Season's Greetings From The GambiaMessage-ID: < 34A2DE26.377B@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitTSaidy1050 wrote:> Merry Christmas Gambia-l, it has been a long time. I am well and fine. I am> wishing you all a Joyous Christmas and a Wonderful New Year. There is nothing> like Christmas in The Gambia, with the ' Fanals ', ' Lantin', ' Huntings' , '> Agugus', etc. it is just nice to be home.> Best regards to all and looking forward to interesting listings in 1998.> PEACE> Tombong SaidyHey TombongHow are you? I understand you are now in charge of the new TV station.Good -luckAre you planing to have Ramadan programs?If you do please include allthe different views and traditions and try not to give any fanatics freeair timeHappy RamadanMay we meet next year in good health and wealthPlease extend my greetings to All Gambians( private and Government)with wishes for a peaceful and prosperous nation for all who dwell init.AminHabib Diab GhanimMZ------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Dec 1997 18:30:47 ESTFrom: Gunjur < Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Babanding SissohoMessage-ID: < 1ff6b6b.34a2ecaa@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableRumours(this one from a very reliable source) also has it that a big chun=k of=0Athe money that Mr. Sissoho owes to the government is for the purch=ase and=0Arenovation of the Amie's Beach hotel at Cape St. Mary, and this=bill has been=0Aoutstanding for at least three years. This property was =seized from Saihou=0ACeesay due to his failure to pay his bank loans on t=he said property, only to=0Abe given to Mr. Sissoho, with a million dalas=i renovation to boot, and he has=0Ayet to pay. He must have convinced som=eone that he has the money, or on the=0Aother hand, he must be a very goo=d scam artist, or maybe, he just has bad=0Amanagers in his employ. Oh we=ll, more rumours.=0A=0AJabou.=0A=0A=0AFriends, at the fantastic Yundum ai=rport, while I was waiting for a=0A=0Aplane, I counted 9 big planes, all =of them belonging to Mr. Sissoho. He=0A=0Amust be rich, because I was tol=d that they were not frequently=0A=0Aoperating. We know from the competit=ion among the national=0A=0Aflight-compagnies in Europe, that it is costy=every hour the plane is=0A=0Aparked. Rumours (which one should not sprea=d) was saying, that Mr.=0A=0ASissoho didn=B4t pay, or have not payed for =long time, for the=0A=0Aairport-service and parking of his planes in Yund=um. So .... Asbj=F8rn=0A=0ANordam =0A=0A=0A=0A> ----------=0A=0A> Fra: ==09Momodou Camara[SMTP: nijii@hotmail.com ]=0A=0A> Svar til: =09gambia-l@u.=washington.edu=0A=0A> Sendt: =0912. december 1997 08:46=0A=0A> Til: =09Th=e Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List=0A=0A> Emne: =09Re: Babading Sis=soho=0A=0A> =0A=0A> =0A=0A> >=0A=0A> >Today while talking to a friend of =mine in the Gambia,I was told that=0A=0A> =0A=0A> Mr=0A=0A> >Sissoho ,the=Malian-Gambian millionaire had a very large and warm=0A=0A> >welcome in =Banjul with jubilations everywhere. He promised to help=0A=0A> The=0A=0A>=>Gambia a lot of money in the improvements of the Airport and related=0A==0A> >projects. This is good news for the Gambian business community and==0A=0A> >confidence building of the country. I hope he will keep his prom=ise .=0A=0A> >The more the investment money, the better for us.=0A=0A> >H=e also gave the soccer teams of Gambia and Mali much needed=0A=0A> financ=ial=0A=0A> >help. =0A=0A> >=0A=0A> >Habib Ghanim=0A=0A> >=0A=0A> =0A=0A> =It is stated in one of the FOROYAA issues recently that Mr. Sissoho=0A=0A=> ows =0A=0A> four million dalasis to the Gambia including the Civil Avia=tion.=0A=0A> =0A=0A> Momodou Camara=0A=0A> =0A=0A> =0A=0A> ______________=________________________________________=0A=0A> Get Your Private, Free Em=ail at http://www.hotmail.com=0A=0A> =0A=0A=0A=0A----------------------- =Headers --------------------------------=0AReturn-Path: =0AReceived: from relay26.mail.aol.com (relay26.mail.aol=..com [172.31.109.26]) by=0Aair07.mail.aol.com (v37.2) with SMTP; Tue, 16 =Dec 1997 03:21:36 -0500=0AReceived: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.=u.washington.edu=0A[140.142.56.1])=0A=09 by relay26.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/=8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)=0A=09 with ESMTP id DAA25811;=0A=09 Tue, 16 Dec 1997 0=3:20:29 -0500 (EST)=0AReceived: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.14=2.56.13])=0A by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW9=7.05) with SMTP=0A=09 id AAA10921; Tue, 16 Dec 1997 00:20:26 -0800=0ARec=eived: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])=0A=by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ES=MTP=0A=09 id AAA25048 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Tue, 16 Dec=1997=0A00:20:13 -0800=0AReceived: from fwext.dif.dk (fwext.dif.dk [130.2=27.136.2])=0A by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.=09) with SMTP=0A=09 id AAA07318 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 16=Dec 1997 00:20:11=0A-0800=0AReceived: from fwext.dif.dk [130.227.136.2]==0A=09(HELO localhost)=0A=09by fwext.dif.dk (AltaVista Mail V1.0/1.0 BL18=listener)=0A=09id 0000_004c_3496_3a87_8e8f;=0A=09Tue, 16 Dec 1997 09:23:=35 +0100=0AMessage-Id: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311DB37C@DKDIFS02>==0ADate: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 09:21:59 +0100=0AReply-To: gambia-l@u.washingto n.edu=0ASender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu =0APrecedence: bulk=0AFrom=: =3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk >=0ATo: G=AMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List 0Al@u.washin gton.edu>=0ASubject: SV: Babading Sissoho=0AMIME-Version: 1.0=0AContent-T=ype: text/plain;=0A=09charset=3D"iso-8859-1"=0AContent-Transfer-Encoding:=quoted-printable=0AX-To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washi ngton.edu>=0AX-Priority: 3=0AX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListPro=cessor(tm) by CREN=0A=0A------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Dec 1997 18:41:56 ESTFrom: Gunjur < Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RamadanMessage-ID: < 15c0d2a6.34a2ef46@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMoe .S Jallow wrote:When is the beginning of the lunar (and holy) month of Ramadhan?Regards,Moe S. JallowThe new moon is expected on the 31st of December.Jabou----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from relay33.mail.aol.com (relay33.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.33]) byair28.mail.aol.com (v37.2) with SMTP; Tue, 16 Dec 1997 12:54:33 -0500Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.1])by relay33.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id MAA01098;Tue, 16 Dec 1997 12:44:22 -0500 (EST)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid JAA29454; Tue, 16 Dec 1997 09:44:09 -0800Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid JAA40974 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Tue, 16 Dec 199709:43:55 -0800Received: from st6000.sct.edu ( mjallow@st6000.sct.edu [168.28.176.249])by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with SMTPid JAA29149 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 16 Dec 1997 09:43:52-0800Received: by st6000.sct.edu (AIX 4.1/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA42820; Tue, 16 Dec 1997 12:35:30 -0500Message-Id: < 9712161735.AA42820@st6000.sct.edu Date: Tue, 16 Dec 1997 12:35:30 -0500 (EST)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Season's Greetings From The GambiaMessage-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19971225212149.0068e6cc@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi! Tombong,How are things in the Gambia? We have not communicated for a long time.Please contact me at my private e-mail address shown above. MerryChristmas to you and yours. May 1998 bring all the best to you and yours.Bakary P. Gibba (Toronto, Canada).At 03:24 PM 12/25/97 EST, you wrote:>Merry Christmas Gambia-l, it has been a long time. I am well and fine. I am>wishing you all a Joyous Christmas and a Wonderful New Year. There is nothing>like Christmas in The Gambia, with the ' Fanals ', ' Lantin', ' Huntings' , '>Agugus', etc. it is just nice to be home.>Best regards to all and looking forward to interesting listings in 1998.>PEACE>Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Dec 1997 21:53:12 ESTFrom: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Coup Foiled in NigeriaMessage-ID: < 42b68806.34a31c1a@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMatarr,After reading your posting on the above matter I decided to respond instead ofcorresponding since we differ considerably.You wrote, " Nowadays, is like a fashion or competition among soldiers ofdifferent countries in our continent as regards to taking up arms to stage acoup."You stated it clearly my friend, that is the sole reason we should condemnthis dooming fashion. Coups are not to be tolerated and I believe we both'agree' to this, but you know what, we dont stop there , we must go further.We must demonstrate to potential coup plotters, we wont tolerate their actionsand this means even if its the likes of Abacha on the toppling end. Most peaceloving Nigerians would prefer to wake up with Abacha and not the guns andbullets crows you mentioned."No one would like a military government(s) in Africa but can one blame thesoldiers especially with Gen. Abacha's government? I was happy with Moe'sanswer 'Don't worry, they will get him next time'"Yes, the soldiers are to be blamed, particularly when Abacha is committed tohis promise of holding multi-party elections, and the stage is almost set andthen talking about another coup. The worst to happen to Nigeria and Africa inparticular is another successful plot. Lets give Abacha a chance to keep hispromise of elections and not allow anything to deter that. If there is anothersuccessful coup in Nigeria it will mean a new ball game, where the rules couldbe extremely different hence setting Nigeria back to another 5/10 years ofdemocratic nightmare. What really makes you think these soldiers wont act likeAbacha if they were successfull is beyond me. Thank God, they were not!!! Iwas not thrilled with Moe's answer. Its a laisez-faire approach. We must rallyand show our support against coups and unfortunately in Nigeria, it must startwith the Abacha regime."After all, it is best to prevent than to cure, therefore our leaders shouldswallow the prevention pills to destroy the military coups."Matarr, after everything was said and done, you "came home" brother and saidexactly what I was saying from the get-go (beginning). It is best to cure thanto prevent and this rule should apply to even the Abachas, Jammehs and theRawlings to name a few.Its christmas and I dont celebrate, but I hope the spirit is excellent witheveryone.Good DayBaboucarr Sillah------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Dec 1997 23:44:06 -0500 (EST)From: Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < 199712260444.XAA21692@acmey.gatech.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitList managers,Please add Simeon Robinson to the list......... his email addressis gt6726c@prism.gatech.edu Thanks..........*************************************************************** Raye Sosseh ** George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering ** Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 ** email: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu * ** Quote ** ----- ** "The world is held up by four pillars: the wisdom of ** the learned, the justice of the great, the prayers of the ** righteous, and the valor of the brave." ** ***************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Dec 1997 14:12:07 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Season's Greetings From The GambiaMessage-ID: < 199712261705.OAA14673@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLONG TIME NO HEAR, Mr. Saidy! Its good to hear that you are HOME and doingjust fine.The same very best wishes to you also,and until we hear from you again,andhopefully soon,Keep Up The Good Work Down There!Regards Basss!----------> From: TSaidy1050 < TSaidy1050@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Season's Greetings From The Gambia> Date: 25/ÔÚÈÇä/1418 11:24 ã> Merry Christmas Gambia-l, it has been a long time. I am well and fine. Iam> wishing you all a Joyous Christmas and a Wonderful New Year. There isnothing> like Christmas in The Gambia, with the ' Fanals ', ' Lantin', ' Huntings', '> Agugus', etc. it is just nice to be home.> Best regards to all and looking forward to interesting listings in 1998.> PEACE> Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Dec 1997 14:02:30 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: <19971226130316.AAA28708@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,Muhammed Turay and Simeon Robenson have both been added to the list.Welcome to Gambia-l, you can send a brief introduction. Our address is:RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Dec 1997 12:55:07 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Last message for 1997Message-ID: < 9712261755.AA34670@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBye-bye to 1997!Before I head for New York until the end of the year, I would like to takethis opportunity to wish you and your families a Happy New Year.What another year for Gambia-L! Reading all those messages about thehappenings surrounding our Gambia and the African continent, I alwayssay to myself: things ought to be (and hopefully would be) better.To all those who made us laugh with their impecable sense of humor, I say'thank you' for the sense of humor in you. To all those who made us reallyupset over issues we all care about, I say to you 'Don't worry, no one canplease everyone'. And to all those that we learned a lot from, I say 'keepup the good work!'.I continually express my sentiments for the need for a 'United Africa'.Though this is usually wishful thinking, I believe, as many of do,achievable. When one really thinks about it, one will find that this wouldbe a great advantage to social and economic development for Africa. Wehave the entire recipe for such a meal but we have not yet come close toaccepting that idea. Why do our leaders fail to take advantage of thisrecipe? Is it not because they are selfish and egotistical?To this end, I would like to ask, where are all the great and unselfishleaders that Africa used to produce? You know, the likes of Kwame Nkrumah,Julius Nyerere, Patrice Lumumba and Nelson Mandela (just to name a few).It appears like Africa is no longer producing great leaders, and those whoshowed signs of good leadership became engulfed in corruption andselfishness during the transitions and successions of leaders. This reallycalls for a suggestive action, since Africa is at HALT, to educate morepeople. Only then, can there be a replacement rather than a recylement ofthe likes of Nkrumah and Co.If Africans were able to produce good leaders in the past, what isstopping us now? How, instead, did we end up with military leaders whostage their coups in the name of economic progress only to create moreeconomic hardships due to the system of corruption.Do you know that, as shocking as it may sound, Africa produces the largestamount of combined mineral products (diamonds, gold, uranium, oil, etc.).Unfortunately, due to our divided economies Africa does not have a say inthe market cost of these products. I therefore wonder why these matters(economic and social unity) are no longer of great importance to ourleaders and to the OAU (I always question the usefulness of the OAU).Where are the visions of the great Kwame Nkrumah and others, or have wesimply scrapped them aside for the fulfilment of our own individualapetites? Perhaps it is high time that we bring fresh minds into the OAU -minds that could bring fresh and innovative ideas to the discussion table.Nonetheless, I am looking forward to an even better year for Gambia-L in1998. Hopefully, we will continue to progress on the ideas that have beenlaid on the platform. In the interest of all the individuals concerned forthe welfare of the Gambia (and Africa), I believe the education initiativeis the most urgently needed help we can offer. I am not saying that wehave to discard other ideas, but if we have to leave any of the ideas 'tolie dormant', please, let it NOT be the education initiative. The need foraffordable education, regardless of financial obligation and familybackgroud, is the only weapon we can use to combat our enemies within.I hope that you will all agree with me that it is high time that Africagoes to war. Africa and Africans need to declare war - we need to go towar - with our worst common enemy - IGNORANCE. Democracy as most of usperceive it, would be hard to attain with the current level of illiteracythat we now have. It should be a matter of priority for our leaders toimplement goals and strategies that could alleviate the illiteracy rate inour continent. I believe that most of our problems are directlyproportional to the educational level of our citizenry. If we can defeatthis plight, then we can begin to talk about democracy. Only then shall webe in the stage to combat corruption and create the necessary changes.HAPPY NEW YEAR BON ANEE FELIZ NEVIDADPSI would also like to wish all those who are getting prepared to embracethe holy month of Ramadan a successful fast. As we perform our individualprayers to the almighty, let's also not forget to pray for the Gambia (andher peoples) and Africa for peace, tranquility and develpment in therespective regions. May God guide us all through the right path, and mayall our prayers be answered and rewarded accordingly.With best wishes and good luck in 1998, from Moe and family.Regards,Moe S. Jallow========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Dec 1997 16:04:14 ESTFrom: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Season's Greetings From The GambiaMessage-ID: < be8ba90.34a41bd1@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitLikewise Bass, its been a while I did not hear from you. Hope you doing well.Your brother,Baboucarr Sillah------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Dec 1997 18:48:44 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: "Gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199712270056.SAA22378@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,i forgot to mention that i've subscribed Mohamed Cole to Gambia-L. pleasejoin me in welcoming him to our list, and in wishing him a pleasant staywith us.i've asked Mr. Cole to send in a brief personal intro at his earliestconvenience.best wishes for a HAPPY, and PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR to everyone!!Katimps:the Ramadan is upon us ... and i hear the moans from ... you know who ;-)------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Dec 1997 22:50:07 ESTFrom: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < b65cab0f.34a47af2@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitList managers,Please add my friend Musa Jeng to the "Bantaba." His address is JengFanneh@aol.com. His bio will follow soon. Please join me in welcoming himon board.Merci,Baboucarr Sillah------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Dec 1997 23:12:02 ESTFrom: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Greetings from The GambiaMessage-ID: < ba57a196.34a48014@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="part0_883195922_boundary"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--part0_883195922_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_883195922@inet_out.mail.aol.com.1 Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII####################^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^%%%%%%%%%%%%%%&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&&--part0_883195922_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_883195922@inet_out.mail.aol.com.2 Content-type: text/plain;name="SAIDY"Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableContent-disposition: inlineSubj:=09Re. Seasons GreetingDate:=0997-12-25 22:18:04 ESTFrom:=09BobbySilTo:=09TSaidy1050Tom,Its been a while body, but I suspect you doing well with your wife. I am =not sure of kids so I'm not going there.I just finished watching the soccer matches of the Scorpions and I was ve=ry impressed with the Gambia TV. I understand that you are involved with =it and I tip my hat off for you and your staff.I was not as impressed with our boys though. I thought 5 or 6 players in =the States could have been in that squard or even started. The likes of S=tar Sanyang, Lamin Fye, Sheikh Ndure etc could have turned the table upsi=de down for the Scorpions. I am not sure what sort of recruiting was in p=lace before the tournament to get to this players, but I most confess tha=t I tried to get ahold of you to get your input. I believe you should add=ress this in the future, its a lot of talent that is un-utilized over her=e, you know that. Somehow, I think the boys did well with what they had i=n place, but they could have won that tournament with the help of some Am=erican based players.Merry XmasBaboucarr SillahAtlanta--part0_883195922_boundary--------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Dec 1997 00:07:01 ESTFrom: BAKSAWA < BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Last Message for 1997Message-ID: < fc00fda9.34a48cf7@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitMoe:Thanks a million for your commentary!Even though members have fought, argued, and differed in opinions during someheated debates, the creative and insightful nature of postings to The List hasdrawn admires like me to this Bantaba - on a daily basis.May Allah give all of us the discipline to observe the holy month of Ramadan- and may The Almighthy Allah also grant all the observers Laila Tul Hadr!!Greetings and Happy 1998 to all!!Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Dec 1997 12:09:56 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Season's Greetings From The GambiaMessage-ID: < 01bd12a7$6010e400$LocalHost@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello Bubacar,Thanks for saying hello to a big bro.Yes,I amdiong just fine.I hope you do hear from the folks back home,esp. Moses.In the meantime,take a care of yourself in the States.My very best andsincere wishes to you and everyone at this Fantastic Bantaba. And untilthen....... Keep Up The Good Work Down There!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Saturday, December 27, 1997 6:01 AMSubject: Re: Season's Greetings From The Gambia>Likewise Bass, its been a while I did not hear from you. Hope you doingwell.>Your brother,>Baboucarr Sillah------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Dec 1997 02:49:19 PSTFrom: "Omadi Diarra" < omadi@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: RE: JokeMessage-ID: < 19971227104920.28636.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>From odiarra@uk.ibm.com Weds Dec 24 01:13:38 1997Forwarded by Omadi Diarra/UK/IBM on 24/12/97>To: gambia-l @ u.washington.edu @ internet>cc:>From: Omadi Diarra/UK/IBM @ IBMGB>Subject: RE: Joke>Wishing all G-list members a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!!!!!>Donkey racing in texas.....>A Texan priest wanted to raise some money for his church;hearing >thatthere was a lot of money in horse racing, he decided to>purchase a horse.>however, horses were to expensive for his small parish budget so he>ended up buying a donkey instead. figuring he had nothing to lose>the priest decided to enter the donkey in a horse race, and to>his astonishment the donkey came in second place!>The next day the Daily Racing News Paper read>PRIESTS' ASS SHOWS>encouraged by the donkeys strong beginning the priest entered the>donkey in the races again. This time the donkey won inspiring the>headline>PRIESTS' ASS OUT IN FRONT>Meanwhile the bishop had gotten word of these outrageous headlines>and decided that this kind of pulicity was not good for the parish. >Sohe ordered the priest not to enter the donkey in any more races.>the next days headlines read>BISHOP SCRATCHES PRIESTS' ASS>needless to say the bishop was not pleased with this, so he told>the priest to get rid of the donkey. The priest obliged, giving>it to a convent.>The headlines the following day read>NUN HAS BEST ASS IN TOWN>Well this made the bishop even angrier and he ordered the mother>superior to sell the donkey. She sold the donkey for ten bucks to a>local farmer and the next days headlines read>NUN PEDDLES ASS FOR TEN BUCKS>The bishop had a heart attack and died upon reading this.>the next days headline read>TOO MUCH ASS RESPONSIBLE FOR BISHOPS DEATH.>=______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Dec 1997 16:38:33 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Coup Foiled in NigeriaMessage-ID: < 199712271539.QAA10938@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITBaboucarr Sillah wrote:Matarr,> Lets give Abacha a chance to keep his> promise of elections and not allow anything to deter that. If there is another> successful coup in Nigeria it will mean a new ball game, where the rules could> be extremely different hence setting Nigeria back to another 5/10 years of> democratic nightmare.Brother Baboucar, it is a matter of TRUST when it comes to Abachi.So lets wait and see if he keeps to his promise.Wish you and your family and all list members and their familiesAVery Happy New Year.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Dec 1997 14:06:00 ESTFrom: BobbySil < BobbySil@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Farrakhan in war torn LiberiaMessage-ID: < 7c1c810c.34a5519b@aol.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="part0_883249561_boundary"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--part0_883249561_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_883249561@inet_out.mail.aol.com.1 Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIII wonder if this is a reasonable political game for Liberia. Farrakhan isdespised by Washington and the rest of the western world, and Liberia in thebrink of reconstruction are risking a whole lot in terms of aids andcredibility in inviting Min. Farrakhan. Even though I completely disagree withWashington's stance on this matter regarding Farrakhan's visit to such nationslike Libya, Iraq, Cuba etc., I think Liberia should have re-evaluated this interms of their bottom line. You remember the old saying, 'your enemies' friendis your enemy,' and this can be as American as apple pie particularly wheretheir is no "immediate" American interest involved such as in Liberia. Iadmire Min. Farrakhan and the nation of islam in their works of reshaping andredefining the lives of young Americans. I may disagree with some of thethings he preaches but he is what America needs.Your thoughts!--part0_883249561_boundaryContent-ID: < 0_883249561@inet_out.mail.aol.com.2 Content-type: text/plain;name="ISLAM"Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableContent-disposition: inlineMONROVIA, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. black Moslem leader Louis Farrakhan arr=ived in Liberia on Saturday for a two-day visit, Liberian officials said.=The Nation of Islam leader was due to meet President Charles Taylor and m=embers of the Moslem community in the capital, Monrovia, and thousands of=Moslems were reported to be waiting for him at the main mosque in the ci=ty centre.Some estimates suggest 30 percent of Liberians are Moslem, but the majori=ty of the three million population is Christian.Farrakhan is on a 52-country world tour aimed at reconciling differences =among Moslems. He has recently been in Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, the Palestini=an Authority and Libya.11:16 12-27-97--part0_883249561_boundary--------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Dec 1997 20:28:27 +0100From: Buba Badjie < v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se To: "Gambia-L: The gambia and related issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 34A556DB.48C1@ulmo.stud.slu.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> ---------------------------------------------------------------> Hej L-members!> This is a late introduction but I hope that it shall be warmly welcomed.> Name- Buba Badjie, Born - in jambanjelly village, Attended Gunjur primary> sch.(1973 to 1979 ) Gambia High School (1979 to 1986). 1987 - left for the> former USSR, where I studied vet. Medicine. Graduated 1993. Since 1993-> Further studies at the faculty of Vet medicine ,at the Swedish university of> Agriculture.> A very good swedish friend listed me and thats one of the best things that> have happened to me ´cause I feel at home when ever I go thru´the list.> I shall very much like to be in touch with any list member who was a> graduate of the 1986 Gambia High School sixth form group.It is your headboy> calling!> To the rest a big thank you for making the list what it is.> Buba Badjie------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Dec 1997 23:00:01 ESTFrom: YUL B SORE < YULBSORE@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HiMessage-ID: < d411c5a7.34a5cec3@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitI am introducing Mr. Malick N Jagne who arrived from the Gambia recently. Heis attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida,majoring in avianics engineering technology. He wants to join Gambia-L andhence I hereby give you his e-mail addresss, << jagnem@db.erau.edu >>. Pleaseenrole him.Thanks very muchkeep up the good work,Batch Jagne.------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 100************************** Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

