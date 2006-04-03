Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Date: Sun, 23 Nov 1997 10:35:29 +0200

From:

To:

Greetings,

Sarjo Marenah, Joseph Jassey, Michael Thomas and Sambujang Kouyateh

have all been added to the list. We welcome them to Gambia-l and look

forward to their contributions.



You can send a brief introduction.

Our address is:



regards

Momodou Camara



Date: Sun, 23 Nov 1997 11:11:47 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Subscription

Hi List Managers!

Marie Gillen has still not received any mail. It is however my fault

because I forgot a dot in the e-mail address I posted earlier. Please

resubscribe her. Her address is:



marie.gillen@swipnet.se



Thanks.

Buharry.



Date: Sun, 23 Nov 1997 19:17:33 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: List Traffic - Deja vu

Any one of the following List officials can subscribe a new member.



List Managers



Tony Loum

Abdou Touray

Dr. Katim Touray **



Subscription Managers

Amadou Janneh

Sarian Loum

Sarian.loum@eng.sun.com

Momodou Camara

Latjor Ndow ***



** I don't have Dr. Touray's address.

*** Its my understanding that Latjor is currently unsubscribed.

Hopefully, members will direct subscription requests to any one of the above

and not thru. the List.



Musa.



Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 16:15:36 EST

From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

To: <

Subject: new member subscription

Message-ID: <



Hello managers,

about a month ago, I requested a membership subscription of a friend

who has not up to today receive any acceptance.

Please do try and subscribe him as soon as possible. He is Famara Demba

his address:

Thanks Buba Bada Bojang













Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 20:25:10 -0000

From: "

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Race and color

Message-ID: <

This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



------=_NextPart_000_01BCF917.0FB1B600

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Dear L-ers



I have followed with great interest for some time now your recent dicussion

on the above subject.



As a follow up on the matter at hand, I did some research on it and found

out an interesting article in the August 22 1993 Issue of the Awake

magazine on this subject under the heading "Why is race such an issue".



I thought it might also be of interest to some of the List's member, to

that end I have attached pages 5 to 8 of the article (as a Windows Write

3.0 document) for any who might be interested.



Thanks for the time and space on the List



Archi



*** g93 8/22 5-8 Why is Race Such an Issue? ***Why is Race Such an =

Issue?

EVER since the beginning of recorded history, the idea of =93them=94 and =

=93us=94 has dominated people=92s thinking. Many have convinced =

themselves that they are the only normal people with the right ways of =

doing everything. This is what scientists call ethnocentrism, the idea =

that one=92s own people and ways are the only ones that count.

The ancient Greeks, for example, did not think much of the =

=93barbarians,=94 a term they applied to anyone not Greek. The word =

=93barbarian=94 developed from the way that the foreign tongues sounded =

to Greek ears, like a lot of unintelligible =93bar-bar.=94 The Egyptians =

before and the Romans after also felt superior to peoples other than =

themselves.

For centuries the Chinese called their country Zhong Guo, or the Middle =

Kingdom, because they were convinced that China was the center of the =

world if not of the universe. Later, when European missionaries with red =

hair, green eyes, and ruddy complexion came to China, the Chinese =

branded them =93foreign devils.=94 Likewise, when Orientals first showed =

up in Europe and North America, their slanted eyes and what were =

considered strange customs made them easy targets for ridicule and =

suspicion.

Yet, there is a significant fact to consider, as the book The Kinds of =

Mankind says: =93To believe in one=92s [racial] superiority is one =

thing; to attempt to prove it, by using the findings of science, is =

something else.=94 Efforts to prove that one race is superior to another =

are relatively new. Anthropologist Ashley Montagu wrote that =93the =

conception that there are natural or biological races of mankind which =

differ from one another mentally as well as physically is an idea which =

was not developed until the latter part of the eighteenth century.=94

Why did the issue of racial superiority become so prominent during the =

18th and 19th centuries?

Slave Trade and Race

A major reason is that the profitable slave trade had by then reached =

its apex, and hundreds of thousands of Africans were being taken by =

force and pressed into slavery in Europe and the Americas. Often =

families were broken up, with men, women, and children being sent to =

different parts of the world, never to see one another again. How could =

slave traders and slave owners, most of whom claimed to be Christian, =

defend such inhuman acts?

By propagating the view that black Africans were naturally inferior. =

=93I am apt to suspect all negroes, and in general all other species of =

men to be naturally inferior to the white,=94 wrote 18th-century =

Scottish philosopher David Hume. In fact, Hume claimed that one could =

find =93no ingenious manufactures amongst [Negroes], no arts, no =

sciences.=94

However, such claims were wrong. The World Book Encyclopedia (1973) =

noted: =93Highly developed Negro kingdoms existed in various parts of =

Africa hundreds of years ago. . . . Between 1200 and 1600, a =

Negro-Arabic university flourished at Timbuktu in West Africa and became =

famous throughout Spain, North Africa, and the Middle East.=94 =

Nevertheless, those involved in the slave trade were quick to adopt the =

view of philosophers such as Hume that blacks were a race inferior to =

whites, indeed, even subhuman.

Religion and Race

Slave traders got considerable support for their racist views from =

religious leaders. As early as the 1450=92s, the edicts of Roman =

Catholic popes sanctioned the subjugation and enslavement of =

=93pagans=94 and =93infidels=94 so that their =93souls=94 might be saved =

for =93God=92s Kingdom.=94 Having received the blessing of the church, =

early European explorers and slave traders felt no qualms about their =

brutal treatment of native peoples.

=93In the 1760s, as for many decades to come, black slavery was =

sanctioned by Catholic, Anglican, Lutheran, Presbyterian, and Reformed =

churchmen and theologians,=94 says the book Slavery and Human Progress. =

=93No modern church or sect had sought to discourage its members from =

owning or even trafficking in black slaves.=94

Although some of the churches talked about universal Christian =

brotherhood, they also promoted teachings that intensified the racial =

controversy. For example, Encyclopaedia Judaica states that =93it was =

only after lengthy struggles and theological discussions that the =

Spaniards recognized the native races they found in America as men =

endowed with souls.=94

The implication was that so long as the =93souls=94 of the people of =

such native races were =93saved=94 by being converted to Christianity, =

it was unimportant how they were treated physically. And when it came to =

the situation of blacks, many religious leaders argued that they were =

cursed by God anyway. Scriptures were misapplied to try to prove this. =

Clergymen Robert Jamieson, A. R. Fausset, and David Brown, in their =

Bible commentary, assert: =93Cursed be Canaan [Genesis 9:25]=97this doom =

has been fulfilled in the destruction of the Canaanites=97in the =

degradation of Egypt, and the slavery of the Africans, the descendants =

of Ham.=94=97Commentary, Critical and Explanatory, on the Whole Bible.

The teaching that the forefather of the black race was cursed is simply =

not taught in the Bible. The truth is, the black race descended from =

Cush, not Canaan. In the 18th century, John Woolman argued that using =

this Biblical curse to justify the enslaving of blacks, depriving them =

of their natural rights, =93is a supposition too gross to be admitted =

into the mind of any person who sincerely desires to be governed by =

solid principles.=94

Pseudoscience and Race

Pseudoscience also added its voice in an effort to support the theory =

that blacks are an inferior race. The book Essay on the Inequality of =

Races, by the 19th-century French writer Joseph de Gobineau, laid the =

groundwork for many such works to follow. In it, Gobineau divided =

mankind into three separate races in descending order of excellence: =

white, yellow, and black. He claimed that the unique qualities of each =

race were carried in the blood and that thus any mixing through =

intermarriage would result in degradation and loss of the superior =

qualities.

Gobineau argued that once there existed a pure race of white, tall, =

blond-haired, blue-eyed people whom he called Aryans. It was the Aryans, =

he argued, who introduced civilization and Sanskrit to India, and it was =

the Aryans who established the civilizations of ancient Greece and Rome. =

But through intermarriage with the inferior local people, these =

once-glorious civilizations were lost, along with the genius and fine =

qualities of the Aryan race. The nearest people to pure Aryan still =

remaining, asserted Gobineau, were to be found in northern Europe, =

namely, among the Nordic and, by extension, the Germanic peoples.

Gobineau=92s basic ideas=97the three-race division, the blood lineage, =

the Aryan race=97had no scientific foundation whatsoever, and they are =

completely discredited by today=92s scientific community. Nonetheless, =

they were quickly picked up by others. Among them was an Englishman, =

Houston Stewart Chamberlain, who was so enamored with Gobineau=92s ideas =

that he took up residence in Germany and championed the cause that only =

through the Germans was there hope of preserving the purity of the Aryan =

race. Needless to say, Chamberlain=92s writings became widely read in =

Germany, and the outcome was ugly.

Ugly Outcome of Racism

In his book Mein Kampf (My Struggle), Adolf Hitler asserted that the =

German race was the Aryan superrace that was destined to rule the world. =

Hitler felt that the Jews, who he said were responsible for sabotaging =

the German economy, were an obstacle to this glorious destiny. Thus =

followed the extermination of Jews and other minorities of Europe, which =

was indisputably one of the darkest chapters of human history. This was =

the disastrous outcome of racist ideas, including those of Gobineau and =

Chamberlain.

Such ugliness was not limited to Europe, however. Across the ocean in =

the so-called new world, the same sort of unfounded ideas brought untold =

suffering to generations of innocent people. Although African slaves =

were finally freed in the United States after the Civil War, laws were =

passed in many states prohibiting blacks from having many of the =

privileges that other citizens enjoyed. Why? White citizens thought that =

the black race did not have the intellectual capacity to participate in =

civic duties and government.

Just how deeply such racial feelings were entrenched is illustrated by a =

case involving an antimiscegenation law. This law prohibited marriages =

between blacks and whites. In convicting a couple who broke this law, a =

judge said: =93Almighty God created the races white, black, yellow, =

Malay and red, and He placed them on separate continents, and but for =

the interference with His arrangement there would be no cause for such =

marriages.=94

The judge said this, not in the 19th century and not in a backward area, =

but in 1958=97and not more than 60 miles [100 km] from the U.S. Capitol! =

Indeed, it was not until 1967 that the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated =

all laws against interracial marriages.

Such discriminatory laws=97as well as segregation in schools, churches, =

and other public institutions and discrimination in employment and =

housing=97led to the civil unrest, protests, and violence that have =

become the realities of life in the United States and many other places. =

Destruction of life and property aside, the anguish, hatred, and =

personal indignities and sufferings that have resulted can only be =

regarded as the shame and disgrace of a so-called civilized society.

Thus, racism has become one of the most divisive forces afflicting human =

society. Surely, it behooves all of us to search our own hearts, asking =

ourselves: Do I reject any teachings that proclaim one race to be =

superior to another? Have I sought to rid myself of any possible =

residual feelings of racial superiority?

It is also appropriate that we ask: What hope is there that racial bias =

and tension, so rampant today, can ever be eradicated? Can people of =

different nationalities, languages, and customs live together in peace









Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 15:43:36 -0800 (PST)

From: Sarian Loum <

To:

Subject: Re: new member subscription

Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9711241543.2417.sarian@groucho>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-MD5: 3Wlmrw0tpnL4e+KJd/e3VQ==



All,



Famara Demba and Marie Gillen are subscribed to gambia-l. Welcome aboard

and please send in your intros to the list.



sarian



> Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 16:15:36 EST

> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: new member subscription

> X-To: <

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Hello managers,

> about a month ago, I requested a membership subscription of a friend

> who has not up to today receive any acceptance.

> Please do try and subscribe him as soon as possible. He is Famara Demba

> his address:

> Thanks Buba Bada Bojang

>

>

>

>

>





Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 16:51:37 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Dr Sulayman Nyang

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Gambia-l,



I am happy and proud to announce the return of Dr Sulayman Nyang, fellow

St Augustine's alumnus and distinguish professor to The Bantaba. As many

of you remembered, Dr Nyang used to provide us with educational and

insightful contributions.

He was away at The University of Hartford where he served as The

Henry Luce Forum Visiting Professor of Abrahamic Religions. This chair was

created to foster interfaith dialogue between Jews, Christians and Muslims

where he was the first occupant of this postion. This is something that

Gambians/friends of The Gambia should be proud of to have one of its sons

rise to such a level of academic prominence in The United States.

Dr Nyang, congratulations and welcome aboard once again.



Thanks

Tony Loum







*******************************************************************************

*******************************************************************************



Anthony W Loum 206-543-4360 Voice

Supervisor, Foster Business Libary 206-616-6430 Fax

University of Washington

Box 353224

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



*******************************************************************************

*******************************************************************************









Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 21:06:54 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Another act of terror

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-11-21 01:25:23 EST, you write:



<< I have three questions for you....you may wanna respond to them or not

at all. BTW, I am not trying to provoke you...some people think I am

notorious in that regard. I'll not try to ridicule you either should you

respond. It will help me a lot in contributing to this thread if you

answer the questions below:



1. Do you believe that all arabs are muslim??



2. Do you believe that all Egyptians are arabs??



3. What is/are the reason(s) behind such acts af terror??

>>





Dear Jai,



I believe that no one can provoke me. I very well respect people to speak

their mind, I do not care what people think about me. There is only one

person that can provoke me, THAT IS ME, MYSELF AND I.



There are Jewish Arabs ( a small minority in the middle east), Christian

Arabs ( I have a personal friend from this class, we went to school together

in Cambridge) and finally there are Muslim Arabs.



All Eygptians are not Arabs.



The only way I or you for that matter can know what is the reason behind such

acts of terror is to talk to the people who are behind such acts. Or those

who participated in such acts.



Another way of knowing the reason is to take the subjective view of the

media.





Peace to you



MOMODOU JAGANA



THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES.

PLEASE KEEP IT ALIVE.

READ A BOOK.



(TJF)









Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 06:12:18 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Dr Sulayman Nyang

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr.Loume,

I am both happy and excited by the twin news of the

Professor's new job and return to our lovely Bantaba.



Prof.,you are most welcomed and we are very honoured to have you back!



Regards Bassss!

-----Original Message-----

From: A. Loum <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Tuesday, November 25, 1997 9:47 AM

Subject: Dr Sulayman Nyang





>

>

>Gambia-l,

>

>I am happy and proud to announce the return of Dr Sulayman Nyang, fellow

>St Augustine's alumnus and distinguish professor to The Bantaba. As many

>of you remembered, Dr Nyang used to provide us with educational and

>insightful contributions.

> He was away at The University of Hartford where he served as The

>Henry Luce Forum Visiting Professor of Abrahamic Religions. This chair was

>created to foster interfaith dialogue between Jews, Christians and Muslims

>where he was the first occupant of this postion. This is something that

>Gambians/friends of The Gambia should be proud of to have one of its sons

>rise to such a level of academic prominence in The United States.

> Dr Nyang, congratulations and welcome aboard once again.

>

> Thanks

> Tony Loum

>

>

>

>***************************************************************************

****

>***************************************************************************

****

>

> Anthony W Loum 206-543-4360 Voice

> Supervisor, Foster Business Libary 206-616-6430 Fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353224

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>

>***************************************************************************

****

>***************************************************************************

****

>

>

>

Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 22:18:32 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Dr Sulayman Nyang

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Welcome back Dr Nyang.



Malanding Jaiteh



Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 22:43:23 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Liberia on the US

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-11-19 23:50:00 EST, you write:



<< I have also wondered why "no US president had made a state visit to

Africa

>since 1978."



I thought Hillary just returned from a trip to Uganda and some other

countries in eastern and sounthern Africa(*grin*) :-)



Cheerio, >>



I BELEIEVE HILLARY IS THE WIFE OF THE PRESIDENT , NOT THE PRESIDENT.



MOMODOU J



Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 23:06:00 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Another act of terror

Message-ID: <971124230559_-1974288957@mrin47>



In a message dated 97-11-21 18:59:07 EST, you write:



<< MR MOMODOU.

THAT IS NOT CALLED KILLING.

THAT IS CALLED SELFDEFENCE, AND IS (SHOULD BE) DECIDED BY

THE LAW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

(I hope some understand my understatement by overstating with

Cap.letters...)

>>

Dear Trostien,,



WHO MAKES THE LAW ? PEOPLE



MOMODOU J





Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 02:04:39 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: It's the economy, Narr

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=Default

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Jorn,

I can only venture some few reasons why the Dalasi has remained stable..you

realise that 80-90% imports to The Gambia are essentials and foodstuff and

as times get harder, the purchasing power of the average Gambian drops, as

does the demand for forex..foreign exchange, lower demand and adequate

supply due mainly to Tourism and a very limited extent remittances from

Gambians abroad, be they professionals or boys in Germany and Swiss, this

is why despite trade sanctions and lower exports ..agriculture wise, the

dalasi has remained quite relatively stable..

just a perspective

pmj



Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 23:36:34 -0500

From: M W Payne <

To:

Subject: Re: color trouble..

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Good day Mr. Torstein and all other Gambia-lers,



It is difficult returning to the Bantaba in order to respond to lengthy issues, after dealing all day

with the heavy workload provided by two jobs, and family life. I think that sometimes the energy of

discussion often generates more heat than light. In such a context, it is often pointless to carry a

debate on certain issues beyond some specific point, because the debate tends to offer less and less in

terms of information, and substantive arguments, while providing the fodder for more and more

unnecessary, sometimes entertaining, (almost always hurtful) incendiary remarks. Since it is not my

intention to respond in the latter fashion, I offer this response and promise to offer few if any more

responses on this issue (in spite of the very real threat by my brother Mr. Amadou Kabir Njie, to

withhold from me his forgiveness - in this lifetime!!!), as the responses may be less productive than

hoped.



In this light, I think we may agree to disagree on the issue at hand, however we have, hopefully,

gained a clearer understanding of each other's position. By the way, who has gone for the ataya?

>

>



> >> I have no statistics to prove you otherwise, but the little I have heard from the US

> >> is that a majority of dark skinned people are actually killed/attacked by other

> >> dark skinned people?! Also there seems to be certain areas in the US where a person

> >>with a light complexion really, really should not go?!

>

> I agree with you on the first point that "black on black" crime is a little to the side of the

> "white vs.black" issue.

> As you say, violence/crime general and violence/crime colorbased is two different things.

> I read Mr. Njie response in the first sense, and thus responded accordingly. What I was

> thinking of

> (in the general sense)

> was that people are people (good and bad) regardless of color.



> I do not fully comprehend how you can conclude that my arguments suggest a racist

> notion.

> Here I think you are sliding a little. "Black on black" crime is happening, "White on black"

> crime

> is happening, and

> I suggest that perhaps "black on white" crime is emerging a few places. Just because I am

> writing

> that there is crimes

> happening between "black and black" etc., does not imply that ALL "Black" (or ALL

> "white" for that

> matter)

> are "inherently violent and evil" (your quote). It simply means that humans are capable of

> anything,

> bad and good, "black&white".

>

> As I wrote before, I have no statistics to support my claim,



Yes, there are good and bad in numerous categories of people. I think we are on the same page with

that statement. However, your lack of stats to support your claim, is precisely my point. What was

the basis of your allegation? If you had no statistics, were there any anecdotal material you could

cite? In the absence of either statistics or anecdotes, then how could you make your question/emphatic

statements (as characterized by your question mark/exclamation point) or "claim" (your term). This is

a point I will briefly touch upon later.



> What do you think, is there no difference if a "white guy" walks down a "downtown"

> Harlem street

> or a "Black guy" does the same?!

> Just asking, never been there, so I don't know.

> Am I a racist when I ask a single question about some single areas in the US?! I never

> said it is a

> fact, and I cannot

> be asked to make a disclaimer on any question to avoid being a "racist provoker"!?!

>

No, it certainly is not racist to ask such questions, however your "question" appeared rhetorical,

moreover the question was undeniably loaded with innuendo, insinuation, and implication, although I can

imagine a denial is being formulated as you read this. As quiered above what was the basis of your

allegation/question? It is this type of innuendo for which the originator denies any responsibility

for its implication, that pepper the literature and mass media and give strength to racist positions.

This is what I am pointing out, as I have seen this type of insinuation over and over again across the

past few decades in "respectable media". It is effective, especially when left unchallenged.





> If you look in the history books, all the people that achieves something actually has names

> and

> stories behind them.

> They are idividuals, not just "whites" (or "blacks"). This is what makes them interesting as

> sportsmen/women etc.

> Today you have people of any "color" making achievements in sports etc. and everybody

> cheers the

> achiever, being it

> a American, Englishman, Chinese or whatever. What makes them interesting is their talent,

> their

> ability and the

> story behind their success, NOT the color.

> This is how it should be if you ask me. For me there is nothing like "they" and "us" in the

> sense

> of color. I believe "color" is a

> unhealty separation of people, looked upon in any context, historically or otherwise.

>

All things being equal, I would say that you are absolutely correct. Philosophically, in an idyllic,

sanitized world, I believe your stance is correct! However, I live in the world that is, rather than

in a utopia. The issue of color gives further context to achievement and is not coincidental or

insignificant as you imply. Your attempt to bleach history of its color context is untenable, simply

because color has been significant in numerous historical circumstances.

>

> Everything revolves around power if you ask me. Racism as far as I have learnt is a mix of

> fear,

> lack of knowledge,

> collective behaviour as you say, peoples tendency to always group things, conservatism

> etc.

> Since we are visually dependent creatures, "black" and "white" is a convenient but

> erranous way to

> group people.

>

I will not argue about your essentializing power; everyone has a perspective concerning the

underpinnings of society - I choose to see these perspectives as neither right nor wrong, just as

other perspectives, based upon your own experiences, intellect, and philosophical bent. However, in

order to negotiate life itself, as a sentient being, social categories have to be constructed to make

sense out of our experiences. All of these categories are imperfect, simply because they are all

conceptual frames, however they are still useful. Thus, all grouping, which you talk about has its

limitations, but nonetheless is useful and even essential.



> > But this is not the sixties now, I would mildly

> suggest that the

> situation is different (better?!) now in some parts of the world.



> I will stand together with you in any confrontation you would ever experience regarding

> racism.

> You are wrong when you believe I am feeling threatened, I am just asking for a critical

> approach to

> the use

> of "color".

>

Yes, I have made reference to the sixties (the thirties, the forties, the fifties, and the seventies -

i.e., the PAST, a.k.a. HISTORY) and things are undeniably better on some fronts, because of the

struggle waged by Black people (and yes, as you suggest by others in concert with Black people).

However, some of these changes, may be more cosmetic than substantive in nature, while many of the

underlying sympathies and sentiments which undergird racism remain the same. Rodney King is not a

phenomenon of the sixties, nor is color insignificant to that situation. The American C.I.A.'s

connection to drugs and the Black community of California, is not of the sixties; race is not

incidental to this situation either. There are far too many circumstances which one could relate,

which demonstrate time without number that race (or color, as you prefer) is not incidental to

historical process and social forces. As mentioned previously, there is a historical context to

everything. There is a conjunction between the past and the present, and although we are not slaves to

history, it certainly does have a heavy impact upon the present and the future.





> All I am saying is that to use the two "colors" "white" and "black" to separate people, is a

> generalisation

> of people that creates polarization and divides humans into "us" and "them" regardless of

> who is

> doing it,

> "white","black","brown,"red","yellow","gray" etc.........(getting tired of this colorfocusing :-(

> )

>

Mr Torstein, doesn't categorization by: nationality; gender; region; age; religion; or a host of other

characteristics "create polarizations and divide humans into us' and them' "? Yet, you have not

registered your disapproval of these categories for some unknown reason. In fact, throughout your

writings, I am hard pressed to discern a reason for your reluctance to accept color as a category of

human existence while simultaneously being content with solidarity based on nationality, religion, or

whatever. If you would be so kind as to explain the differences in these categories, so that I might

have a greater understanding on your position relative to these points, it would go a long way in my

education of that position.



>

> Is this

> colorstruggle

> really

> what we want? "White" against "Black" on the racefield, economically, politically etc.?

> "Black" identity in my opinion should be unecessary just as "White" identity is.

> It is maybe theoretically today, but could be the thing to aim at.

>

I am not clear what the last sentence, you wrote, means but I think I understand the thrust of your

overall statement. The color struggle, whether or not you approve, is a reality. It will not go away

by ignoring it or wishing it away. This is not to say that every White person in the world is seeking

to oppress every Black person, however there are enough people who have this on their agenda. And this

struggle occurs in significant number on many fronts. This describes the machinations of institutional

racism which operates structurally behind the scenes, rather than on the conscious individual, level.

In this context, a Black identity is very, very necessary.



>

>>You keep confusing recognition, with evaluation, which are not the same.

>

> Well, you seem to be hung up on details.

> Conserning Evaluation & recognition.

> Toubab can be a evaluation if you think about it;

> - I am a foreigner,

> - I have a lot of money, (to give away) ("toubab, give me some Dalasi...")

> - I can help them in any way they need,

> - I am nice,

> - I can take them to Europe, etc.

> Just to be a little Nitty Gritty back.

>

> The difference between the shaping of people and the shaping of a mountain is that people

> can chose

> to

> change or "reshape" it self based on intelligence and knowledge. That is what gives me

> hope.

>

"The devil is in the details," Mr Torstein. People have the ability to reshape themselves indeed,

however we cannot completely escape our individual or collective history. In fact, history is one of

the tools used to reshape that future. The Spanish born philosopher, George Santayana once said,

"Those who do not remember the past, are condemned to relive it." Mr. Torstein, there are far too many

of us who have little or no memory of the past, while there are some aspects of the past which I loathe

to relive.



A Black solidarity, with an accurate sense of history and a viable strategy to address current

realities, would preclude us from reliving the most painful and destructive periods of our past. As

the Jewish community states day-in, day-out "Never again!" (Do you criticize Jewish solidarity on the

basis of their experiences?)



>>My point is, that whereas you are prepared to deny the

> obvious, I am

> NOT,

> > because it is not inherently value laden. Different doesn't necessarily mean better; it

> doesn't

> > necessarily mean worse. It simply means DIFFERENT.

>

> You have a good point here, that there can be grouping based on color, without any

> negative

> components

> attached to it..but do you believe it yourself?!

>

Sure, and why not?? This is an interesting turn of events (actually I find it incredible), as I have

been reading the numerous posts generated by this list. Curiously, one of the posts is a response you

made to Chakys concerning the reference to color in your own land. The exchange went as follows:



>>This man who comes from a country where black people are still referred

>>to as "neger" and in whose language everything bad is black (svart)

>>should either put up or shut up.



>-Actually, as far as I know, the word "neger" is a word coming from the word

>"negro" meaning Black in Spanish (Now where did I here the word Black used >before?!? And from whom

>?!?).

>My understanding is that it is used as a polite word (esp.among older people) for

>describing a person of dark skincolor.

>It is rather clumsily I admit considering that the word has negative historical use,

>but mostly it is not used for anything else than description.



In this response you wasted no time in defending the use of a color term as being a "polite word" How

do you reconcile your statement to Chakys, and the above rhetorical question directed to me? Is it

that a reference to color can be muted or polite in your language, but cannot be in any other

language? This is not to mention that there is a difference between the connotation of "negro" or

"black" in Spanish, and another derivative of the same word, the infamous "n - - - - r" word. "Negro"

in Spanish is value neutral, as far as I know, although the other derivative is not. "Negrita" is a

term of endearment in Spanish, "n - - - - r" in context is not! Is this an issue of trying to have it

both ways?



> But maybe I have had some positive influence on you, regarding color and

> how to

> look at it?!

>

I already have positive ideas of color and know very well how to look at it.



> Re: Caps lock.

> I was not the one using capital letters in the mail.

> I don't know how long you have been on e-mail/Internet but it is

> actually considered rude and "shouting" as e-mail ethics go.

>

> No lecturing of course, just a tip.

>

Mr. Torstein, thank you for the reminder (or tip as you put it) on e-mail etiquette (or ethics as you

put it). Caps can be used as emphasis to indicate where one would either underline, italics, or bold a

selection of text, as there are a few of the older mail readers which cannot handle this underline,

italics or bold in the formatting. Whatever the case, if you could point out in my message to you

where I SHOUTED (either a sentence, a phrase, or a word) which would warrant this "tip," I would be

most grateful. Thank you again.



Have a good and prosperous day.



M W Payne





Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 23:37:22 -0500

From: M W Payne <

To:

Subject: Re: Color Debate

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Good day Ms. Munzel and other Gambia-lers,



I am happy to meet you at the Bantaba.

>

>Laura Munzel wrote:

>

> Dear Mr. Payne,

>

> You said:

> ...the idea of racism revolves around the issue of power and how that

power

> influences collective behavior. Blacks have never been in such

positions of power to

> influence collective behavior...

>

> You say that black people can't be racist because they can't

influence collective behavior,

> and white people can be racist because they can affect collective

behavior. What's ironic

> is that although you base your view on historical and political

context, there is still a

> determinism expressed based solely on race. Isn't it very possible

that a wealthy black

> individual would have more influence on collective behavior than poor

white trash?

> Economic status makes a difference, I think - not just race.

>

Ms. Munzel, I have no problem with the idea that economics is an

integral part of this equation. However, I am curious to find out if

you are saying that a Black person (male or female) with money (or

economic status), is in an equal position to influence events as a White

male with money? Are there equal institutional supports for both sets

of individuals? Furthermore, I see no reason to use the type of racial

epithets that you do, Ms. Munzel. To essentialize economic status, I

think leads us to the make the same mistakes that Marx made in his often

brilliant analysis, when he ignored both gender and race.



> You might respond that the example given of a black man/woman who is

wealthy, or a

> black man/woman who is in a position of power is the exception rather

than the rule. You

> mention that: ...Blacks have never been in similar positions of

power on a global

> basis. Is there such a thing of being in power on a global basis? I

would say there are

> more pockets of power which play out differently across different

contexts of economic

> status, social status, political status.

>

This is well put, but to deny that idea that power exists on a global

basis is, more than the word, interesting. In viewing recent events in

the Asian stock market and its repercussions on the west would give us

some indication that there are some global economic forces at work

here. Moreover, I find it interesting that in an institution such as

Columbia, which gave rise to a school of anthropologists during the

fifties and sixties, who talk about the new international division of

labor, and who could point to multi-national corporations, which have an

impact upon people across geo-political boundaries, could produce a

question like "Is there such a thing of being in power on a global

basis?" The answer to that question, depending upon your theoretical

orientation and breadth of understanding of such issues, in my

estimation, has to be "Yes!"



Do the managers of Shell Oil and similar corporations have power which

extend beyond national boundaries? Ask the widow of Ken Saro-Wiwa.



> In saying the above, there is no arguing the fact that we are all

carrying around the histories

> of our races. We are treated differentially based on our color.

People die because of

> their color. The affects on peoples' lives are very real.



> Basing a political position solely on race is limiting. First, it

stems from the same ideology

> which got us into this mess in the first place. Second, by viewing

race as the single

> significant factor in a political struggle, opportunities are missed

for alliances based on

> other determiners.

>

Ms. Munzel, do not think for a moment, that I am limiting race (or color

as Mr. Torstein would have it) as the single factor in a political

struggle (although, I do give it primacy as a "significant" factor).

Nor does this position preclude alliances based on anything else. What

I would say first and foremost, however, is that the basic platform

should revolve around the issue which formed the basis of the original

attack, and then coalitions should be formed with other groups only

AFTER having formed that initial primary solidarity.



That is my position Ms. Munzel.



Thank you and have a pleasant day.



M W Payne





Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 01:06:35 -0800

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.com

Subject: Re: Dr Sulayman Nyang

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



A. Loum wrote:

>

> Gambia-l,

>

> I am happy and proud to announce the return of Dr Sulayman Nyang, fellow

> St Augustine's alumnus and distinguish professor to The Bantaba. As many

> of you remembered, Dr Nyang used to provide us with educational and

> insightful contributions.

> He was away at The University of Hartford where he served as The

> Henry Luce Forum Visiting Professor of Abrahamic Religions. This chair was

> created to foster interfaith dialogue between Jews, Christians and Muslims

> where he was the first occupant of this postion. This is something that

> Gambians/friends of The Gambia should be proud of to have one of its sons

> rise to such a level of academic prominence in The United States.

> Dr Nyang, congratulations and welcome aboard once again.

>

> Thanks

> Tony Loum

>

>

> *******************************************************************************

> *******************************************************************************

>

> Anthony W Loum 206-543-4360 Voice

> Supervisor, Foster Business Libary 206-616-6430 Fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353224

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>

> *******************************************************************************

> *******************************************************************************

> Welcome back Professor

Hope to see you soon

Habib



Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 01:11:50 -0800

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.com

Subject: Re: Another act of terror

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> In a message dated 97-11-21 01:25:23 EST, you write:

>

> << I have three questions for you....you may wanna respond to them or not

> at all. BTW, I am not trying to provoke you...some people think I am

> notorious in that regard. I'll not try to ridicule you either should you

> respond. It will help me a lot in contributing to this thread if you

> answer the questions below:

>

> 1. Do you believe that all arabs are muslim??

>

> 2. Do you believe that all Egyptians are arabs??

>

> 3. What is/are the reason(s) behind such acts af terror??

> >>

>

> Dear Jai,

>

> I believe that no one can provoke me. I very well respect people to speak

> their mind, I do not care what people think about me. There is only one

> person that can provoke me, THAT IS ME, MYSELF AND I.

>

> There are Jewish Arabs ( a small minority in the middle east), Christian

> Arabs ( I have a personal friend from this class, we went to school together

> in Cambridge) and finally there are Muslim Arabs.

>

> All Eygptians are not Arabs.

>

> The only way I or you for that matter can know what is the reason behind such

> acts of terror is to talk to the people who are behind such acts. Or those

> who participated in such acts.

>

> Another way of knowing the reason is to take the subjective view of the

> media.

>

> Peace to you

>

> MOMODOU JAGANA

>

> THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES.

> PLEASE KEEP IT ALIVE.

> READ A BOOK.

>

> (TJF)Momodou

With all due respects, I think the sister was just trying to make a valid

point not provoking you. We have to look at both angles and your answer

to her questions bring light to the pertanent subject that raised this

issue in the first place --your blanket grouping of one group of people

(Arab/ Muslims) under the unjust classification of terrirists.

peace

Habib



Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 01:14:01 -0800

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.com

Subject: Re: Liberia on the US

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> In a message dated 97-11-19 23:50:00 EST, you write:

>

> << I have also wondered why "no US president had made a state visit to

> Africa

> >since 1978."

>

> I thought Hillary just returned from a trip to Uganda and some other

> countries in eastern and sounthern Africa(*grin*) :-)

>

> Cheerio, >>

>

> I BELEIEVE HILLARY IS THE WIFE OF THE PRESIDENT , NOT THE PRESIDENT.

>

> MOMODOU J



Momodou Hillary represented the President of the USA during her last

visit to Africa. FYI



Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 01:15:18 -0800

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.com

Subject: Re: Another act of terror

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> In a message dated 97-11-21 18:59:07 EST, you write:

>

> << MR MOMODOU.

> THAT IS NOT CALLED KILLING.

> THAT IS CALLED SELFDEFENCE, AND IS (SHOULD BE) DECIDED BY

> THE LAW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

> (I hope some understand my understatement by overstating with

> Cap.letters...)

> >>

> Dear Trostien,,

>

> WHO MAKES THE LAW ? PEOPLE

>

> MOMODOU JWell said Trostein



Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 01:24:59 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Dr Sulayman Nyang

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Tony Loum, you wrote:

>

> Gambia-l,

>

> I am happy and proud to announce the return of Dr Sulayman Nyang, fellow

> St Augustine's alumnus and distinguish professor to The Bantaba. As many

> of you remembered, Dr Nyang used to provide us with educational and

> insightful contributions.

> Dr Nyang, congratulations and welcome aboard once again.

>

> Thanks

> Tony Loum





Brother Nyang,



What a pleasure to hear from you again!



After almost a year of silence, I guessed that you may have abandoned us

for good. It is indeed a pleasure to know that you are still around and

doing wonderfully well. I was so happy to read your email today.



I hope that once you finally settle down, you will briefly update us on

the assignments that you have been busily working on. For the benefit of

the new members of the list, I also think it would be wonderful if you

could reintroduce yourself, as many of them may have heard about you from

one source or the other. It's really nice to have you back, Doc!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 01:48:55 -0800

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.com

Subject: Thanksgiving

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hope you all have a nice and enjoyable turkey day

Does it not remind you of Harri -Tobaski or Easter Nan Buru celebration

of families and friends.

I suggest we get a Halal killed turkey (or you go to the farm and do it

yourself) and invite your closest Gambian neighbour or friend.

Let us join the celebration if we can afford it. Why not??

Dr Nyang any thoughts or opinion on this



Should we be part of it of not ?

Habib



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 03:25:37 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Waiting to exhale.....NOT!!!!

Message-ID: <



Please say no more. Sister 'J' seems very angry and negative, and hopes she

realizes that a lot of us have been offended. I have always wondered why she

always has something negative to say regarding most of the postings she

replies to. A word of advice: please always try to be positive and nice to

people especially in this bantaba, for we will have to deal with each other

sooner or later. What people think of you now might hold for a long time, and

it's not too late to start getting along with the crowd.





Thanks

M.B.

Krubally.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 06:33:57 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Race and color

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Archi,

Thanks for the attachment and keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!

-----Original Message-----

From: gambia-l@commit.gm>

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Tuesday, November 25, 1997 9:06 AM

Subject: Re: Race and color





>Dear L-ers

>

>I have followed with great interest for some time now your recent dicussion

>on the above subject.

>

>As a follow up on the matter at hand, I did some research on it and found

>out an interesting article in the August 22 1993 Issue of the Awake

>magazine on this subject under the heading "Why is race such an issue".

>

>I thought it might also be of interest to some of the List's member, to

>that end I have attached pages 5 to 8 of the article (as a Windows Write

>3.0 document) for any who might be interested.

>

>Thanks for the time and space on the List

>

>Archi

>





Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 12:24:48 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'Gambia-L'" <

Subject: On the list again

Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F321903110115E@DKDIFS02>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 07:05:41 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Liberia on the US

Message-ID: <971125070541_-487850939@mrin79>



In a message dated 97-11-25 01:33:35 EST, you write:



<< Momodou Hillary represented the President of the USA during her last

visit to Africa. FYI

>>

Dear Habib,



FYI, I very much know that, but there is a significant difference in the

language of diplomacy, for the president to personally visit Africa and to

be represented by the wife.



So FYI I am informed >.......take a chill pill



momodou J



Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 09:11:47 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: On the list again

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



> Friends, nice to be back after one month of summer-holidays, of which

> some 3 weeks was spend in The Gambia. M.B.Krubally is right. We must =

> try

> to treat one another as mutual "friends" on this gambia-list. I have =

> met

> some 6 persons, which I only knew from the gambia-list. And that was a

> great experience. Meeting people who you only knew from the internet =

> can

> be a good experience for life. Thanks to all of you who found the time

> to spend with me. I have a lot of piles waiting at my desk, so please

> have patience to get my news from "home". Asbj=F8rn Nordam



Absjorn,



#####

# # ##### ###### ###### ##### # # # #### ####

# # # # # # # ## # # # #

# #### # # ##### ##### # # # # # # ####

# # ##### # # # # # # # # ### #

# # # # # # # # # ## # # # #

##### # # ###### ###### # # # # #### ####





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------





Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 17:39:00 +0300

From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" <

To: <

Subject: Re: On the list again

Message-ID: <01bcf9af$deccfba0$7e2385c2@kolls567>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Asbjorn!!

Welcome back! We are very glad to have you back ,and keep up

the good work down there.



Regards Bassss!

-----Original Message-----

From: Asbjrn Nordam <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: 25//1418 08:19

Subject: On the list again





Friends, nice to be back after one month of summer-holidays, of which

some 3 weeks was spend in The Gambia. M.B.Krubally is right. We must try

to treat one another as mutual "friends" on this gambia-list. I have met

some 6 persons, which I only knew from the gambia-list. And that was a

great experience. Meeting people who you only knew from the internet can

be a good experience for life. Thanks to all of you who found the time

to spend with me. I have a lot of piles waiting at my desk, so please

have patience to get my news from "home". Asbjrn Nordam







Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 13:55:48 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Test

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Pardon me...



This is just a test.



Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 15:37:31 -0500 (EST)

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To:

Cc: jackr@franklin.edu

Subject: Fwd: Time to discard English names -- a moment of reflection

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Gambia-l:



Here's one of those thought provoking articles that makes you take a moment

to reflect on it. REad on......>







>>Date: Fri, 21 Nov 1997 13:35:49 -0800

>>Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues

><

>>From: Prince Dugba <

>>Subject: Time to discard English names

>>To:

>>

>>Forwarded. One of those thought-provoking articles you had like to

>share.

>>__________________________________________

>>Letter to a Kampala Friend:

>>Time to discard English names

>>The Monitor November 17, 1997

>>

>>By Dr. Muniini Mulera in Toronto

>>

>>Dear Tingasiga:

>>

>>Last month's news report that Madera Hospital in Soroti would be

>re-named

>>"Princess Diana," in tribute to the late Princess of Wales, brought a

>smile

>>to my face.

>>

>>I could just imagine the pride with which Soroti Municipality MP, Mike

>>Mukula, informed the peasants of Soroti, that their hospital would now

>have

>>a civilized Christian name.

>>

>>While Mukula was announcing the good news to his grateful constituents,

>Sir

>>John Woodward, an ex-colonial administrator, was returning to Uganda,

>where

>>he had not set foot since 1962.

>>

>>As he flew over Lake Victoria, Sir John's mind filled with great

>memories

>>of glorious exploits in the old protectorate, where he had made a

>career of

>>christianizing the natives and ridding them of pagan names like

>Muniini,

>>Onyango and Gidudu.

>>

>>He began to wonder what might have become of the civilized names his

>>predecessors had so lovingly given to Uganda's lakes, mountains, water

>>falls and national parks.

>>

>>Turning to the African passenger next to him, Sir John asked: "What do

>you

>>call this lake these days?"

>>

>>Looking somewhat surprised, the Mukiga man replied: "Lake Victoria, of

>>course!"

>>

>>"Didn't the natives call it Nnalubaale, or something like that?", the

>>Englishman continued.

>>

>>The Mukiga thought for a moment, wondering what was wrong with this

>muzungu.

>>

>>"Only the Luganda newsreader on Radio and TV refers to it by that name,

>>when he is talking about the weather. Otherwise everybody uses its

>proper

>>name of Lake Victoria."

>>

>>"Really?", Sir John said, as he sank back into his seat.

>>

>>After clearing immigration, the Englishman was driven to Lake Victoria

>>Windsor Hotel for refreshments and some rest, in preparation for a

>guided

>>tour of the country.

>>

>>At the hotel, Sir John was offered a breakfast menu which featured

>various

>>items with French and English names.

>>

>>Spying an item called "Continental Breakfast", he asked the waiter

>which

>>continent this referred to.

>>

>>"I don't quite sure but let me check, sir" the young man replied,

>before

>>scampering off to confer with the head waiter.

>>

>>Sensing an opportunity to impress the visitor, the head waiter walked

>over

>>to Sir John's table and proudly informed him that this breakfast was

>>straight from Europe.

>>

>>"Ah! But do you have an African continental breakfast?", the old man

>asked,

>>beginning to sound more proud of Africa than his hosts.

>>

>>"Not really. But sir, we have other foods you can choose from."

>>

>>After a hearty meal of a nameless breakfast of fresh fruit and juice,

>Sir

>>John hired a taxi to take him on a guided tour of Kampala, the city

>where

>>he had spent four decades earlier.

>>

>>The driver, who introduced himself as Nehemiah, was very delighted to

>be

>>asked to drive a European, and he indicated his pleasure with a wink

>and a

>>thumbs-up sign to his envious colleagues.

>>

>>"Do you have an African name?" Sir John inquired, as the car made its

>way

>>past the Botanical Gardens.

>>

>>"Yes sir. They call me Wagumbuluzi Kyaba Naky'Omusajja Kyawa Munne, but

>I

>>prefer Nehemiah. It says in the Bible that Nehemiah, son of Hachaliah,

>was

>>a great man."

>>

>>The Englishman made a grunting noise, obviously unimpressed by

>Nehemiah's

>>Biblical scholarship.

>>

>>As they entered Kampala, Sir John noted, that the Queen's Way and the

>>Queen's Clock Tower had survived the various battles for Kampala.

>>

>>They soon came upon Siad Barre Avenue, next to Parliament Buildings.

>>

>>Wasn't Siad Barre a nasty dictator somewhere in Africa?" Sir John

>asked,

>>adding: "I find it rather remarkable that Uganda's leaders drive along

>this

>>street everyday."

>>

>>Nehemiah remained silent. Turning onto De Winton Road, he pointed to

>The

>>Monitor's old office, which was located right across from Siad Barre

>Avenue.

>>

>>Sensing the irony, Sir John informed his driver that an independent

>>newspaper like The Monitor would never have lasted twenty four hours in

>>Siad Barre's Somalia.

>>

>>As they drove through Kampala and the tree-lined boulevards of

>Nakasero,

>>Kololo and Bugolobi, the conversation turned to politics.

>>

>>Nehemiah, a Muganda, proudly informed the visitor that President

>Museveni

>>had restored the dignity of the Baganda by giving them their king.

>>

>>The Kabaka, Sir John learned , was the repository of Buganda's culture

>and

>>traditions. Indeed he was officially known as a "Cultural Institution".

>>

>>"What are your Kabaka's names?", Sir John asked, confessing that he had

>not

>>kept up with developments in the colonies.

>>

>>"Our beloved Kabaka is Ronald Edward Frederick Muwenda Mutebi II, son

>of

>>Sir Edward Frederick Walugembe Mutesa II, grandson of Daudi Chwa, great

>>grandson of Kabaka Mwanga, whom your people exiled to Seychelles."

>>

>>There was a long silence. Sir John began to smile, realising the irony

>of

>>African "cultural institutions" carrying English names.

>>

>>"I never realised what we were doing to their minds," he whispered.

>>

>>When Nehemiah asked him what he meant by that, Sir John pretended not

>to

>>have heard the question.

>>

>>Sir John asked to be driven to Makerere University. The place was as

>>European as he had left it thirty five years earlier, save for the

>absence

>>of Europeans and Asians.

>>

>>The students and teachers preferred to be called by their civilized

>>Christian names.

>>

>>However, one middle-aged gentleman, who introduced himself as Professor

>>Engineer Dr. Alai Mokili, seemed to be one of the few who had rejected

>>European names, which he called slave names.

>>

>>"You see sir," the engineer explained, "one of the few sensible things

>that

>>the ex-dictator of Zaire did for his people was his attempt to get them

>to

>>take pride in African names. Mobutu's policy of "authenticity" which he

>>decreed in the early 70s, had transformed him from Joseph Desire to

>Mobutu

>>Sese Seko Koko Ngbendu Wa Zabanga, which, meant 'The Cock That Leaves

>No

>>Hen Unturned.'"

>>

>>"And did the Zaireans follow the cock's example?", Sir John asked.

>>

>>"Oh yes, they did," Mokili declared. "We began to hear of names like

>Kengo

>>wa Dondo, Kamanda wa Kamanda and Mbaliga Nzonga. That was when I gave

>up my

>>slave names of Christopher Columbus, much to my family's distress. My

>old

>>man said I had betrayed God."

>>

>>Sir John's face lit up with excitement. Finally, here was an African

>who

>>seemed to be interested in his cultural identity. There was hope after

>all.

>>

>>He invited the engineer to join him the following morning, on a journey

>to

>>the Mountains of the Moon and then to Kigezi, where he had served as

>>District Commissioner in the 1950s.

>>

>>Nehemiah agreed to be their chauffeur, having become a keen student of

>the

>>two gentlemen.

>>

>>"I will be very happy to take you anywhere, Sir. I want you to call me

>>Wagumbuluzi, and not Nehemiah any more sir."

>>

>>Sir John smiled, already feeling that the trip was bearing fruit.

>>

>>They set off before dawn, and arrived at Kasese's Hotel Margheritta in

>the

>>early afternoon.

>>

>>"Good Lord," Sir John moaned, "you have never changed the name of this

>>hotel?"

>>

>>"Oh, we should not change that name," Mokili replied. "You see, I do

>not

>>think we should change the names which you folks gave to buildings and

>>roads. Those were your creations, and so they should retain your

>names."

>>

>>Sir John and Wagumbuluzi looked puzzled.

>>

>>"But Professor," Wagumbuluzi started, "I thought you wanted African

>names?"

>>

>>The professor was smiling, just like he usually did whenever he had a

>>student cornered, trying to solve a mathematical puzzle.

>>

>>"You see," he said, "nobody should change names which others have given

>to

>>things. That is why we say it was very arrogant of the Europeans to

>rename

>>our great mountains with names like Elgon, Margheritta peak, Mt.

>Stanley,

>>and so on. Those mountains over there were known as Rwenjura (where it

>>rains a lot). The Europeans mispronounced them as Rwenzori, and got rid

>of

>>the great names which the Africans had given to each of the mountains

>>thousands of years ago. That was very arrogant."

>>

>>Mokili had given a lot of thought to this subject. He continued:

>>"Similarly, our great lakes were desecrated with names like Edward for

>Lake

>>Rwitanzigye, Victoria for Nnalubaale and so on. I do not even know what

>>Lakes Albert and George were called before the Europeans came."

>>

>>Wagumbuluzi was smiling. "You mean those things which Europeans created

>>should retain European names, and those which they found here should go

>>back to their African names?"

>>

>>The Professor leaned back, pleased that he had made intellectual

>connection

>>with the young man.

>>

>>"You see, Wagu, unless we reclaim our identity, we are going to

>disappear

>>as a race. We need to revert to those cultural symbols like proper

>African

>>names, which re-affirm our great heritage."

>>

>>The Professor then closed his eyes. He had been talking all day, and

>>feeling exhausted, he sank back in his seat and fell asleep.

>>

>>Wagumbuluzi suggested that they head for Kabale via Ntungamo. By the

>time

>>they got there, it was too dark to continue their journey to Kabale.

>>

>>"Is there a place we can stay in this town?", Sir John asked.

>>

>>Wagumbuluzi pulled up in front a small duka (kiosk)-type building.

>>

>>On it was written, in white paint, "HILTON HOTEL."

>>

>>"Good Lord," Sir John whispered, "a Hilton Hotel in Ntungamo!"

>>

>>He closed his eyes in prayer. "Lord Jesus, forgive Her Majesty Queen

>>Victoria, and her descendants, for the terrible things we did to these

>>people's minds."

>>

>>From the corner of his eye, Wagumbuluzi could see the Englishman

>reaching

>>for a handkerchief to wipe tears from his eyes.

>>______________________________________________________________

>>Prince Dugba

>>

>>University of California, Davis.

>>

>>

>

>

>______________________________________________________

>Get Your Private, Free Email at

>

>

>

>



-----------------------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Research Associate

The Ohio State University

Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

590 Woody Hayes Drive

Columbus, OH 43210



Fax: (614)292-9448

Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

E-mail:





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 15:43:29 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Liberia on the US

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



wrote:

>

> In a message dated 97-11-25 01:33:35 EST, you write:

>

> << Momodou Hillary represented the President of the USA during her last

> visit to Africa. FYI

> >>

> Dear Habib,

>

> FYI, I very much know that, but there is a significant difference in the

> language of diplomacy, for the president to personally visit Africa and to

> be represented by the wife.

>

> So FYI I am informed >.......take a chill pill

>

> momodou J



Momodou

I like your style and language. !!

What is a chill pill and where can I get one ?.Since you know so much

about these wonder chill pills and probably tried them also,does it have

any after effects?? (laugh)

Moe, tell me how I can get the money pill. Please

Brother Habib

ps I hope you can take a joke! I enjoyed yours.



--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 13:45:45 PST

From: "Jobst Mnderlein" <

To:

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



1)Is there anyone on the list who understands/reads German? I have

finished part of my Diploma-thesis on "Civil society in the Gambia.

Democratisation and societal Organisation in the current transformation

processes" (written in German - I'm sorry) and would love to get some

feed back. Anyone who is interested please let me know.



2)Analysing quite a lot of the literature on the GAmbia I found to

words/expressions I would love to know the translation of:

- "terri" (like in "terri kafo")

and

- "sosolasso" (which was an NCP slogan some time ago)



3) Is there anyone on the list who is member of any Gambian Youth

organisation, e.g GYF, NYSS, Youth Front against Drugs and Alcohol...

I would like to find out what you know and think about the situation of

the youth in the Gambia,how do they participate in social life, culture,

politics and so on



I'm sorry that my contributions are mostly questions, but at the moment

I find it very difficult to get more involved in the discussions that I

don enjoy a lot.

p.s.: Can anyone help out. by default I deleted a lot of unread

messages, this is wahat i sent to the listproc:

>GET GAMBIA-L.LOG9711A

and what came in return:

Subject: Error Condition Re: Invalid request

GET: missing arguments

Syntax: GET <archive | path-to-archive> <file> [/password] [parts]









______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 19:30:48 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Dr. Nyang

Message-ID: <971125193048_1570645330@mrin47>



Let me join the chorus and welcome you back to the bantaba (burk, long time)

Happy to hear of your position and like the others, look forward to reading

your postings.

Thanks

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 20:15:21 -0500

From: Abdou Touray <

To: Gambia-l List <

Subject: Jammeh's Wealth

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hey folks,

You might be interested in reading a short CNN article to be found

at the following URL:

http://cnn.com/WORLD/africa/9711/15/AP001063.ap.html

The article for example says: "

The German report renewed speculation as to where

Jammeh

found the money to make several generous donations

recently. The

31-year-old leader who came to power in a 1994

coup recently

bought 22 new pickup trucks for his army and in

June gave

$10,000 to the Organization of African Unity. "

It is increasingly looks like Jammeh is in fact a more astute

manager of his meagre salary than Jawara ever was with his. A rich

African President is always cause for pause.

Abdou.









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 20:22:53 -0500

From: Abdou Touray <

To:

Subject: Re:

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hi,

Per getting postings from the archives, our archive covers from January

31st, 1996 to

October 19th, 1997 . The discussions are divided into 90 parts.

Getting any piece of correspondence involves two steps:

(i) Send a command on line by itself to

retrieve a list of the files. The command is: index gambia-l -all

In return you will get output that looks like:

gambia-l.log9601e (1 part, 3956 bytes) -- We did it !

gambia-l.log9602a (1 part, 60055 bytes) -- Re: We did it !

gambia-l.log9602b (1 part, 7037 bytes) -- GAMBIA-L digest 1

:

:

gambia-l.log9710c (1 part, 183620 bytes) -- GAMBIA-L digest 89

gambia-l.log9710d (1 part, 299771 bytes) -- GAMBIA-L digest 90

These files are in chronological order; gambia-l.log9710d contains

the latest discussions in October of 1997.

(ii)Send a command on a line by itself to retrieve the file of

discussions that you want. The command is: get gambia-l FILENAME where

FILENAME is the name of the file such as gambia-l.log9710c.

Retrieving a file will take a long time as the archives are stored

on tape drives. Additionally be careful that you do do not swamp your

own mailbox as these files are very huge. For example, we have

generated close to 30 Megabytes of discussions which is about 40, 000

pages of hard copy [Disclaimer: these are all rough estimates] !



-Abdou.







Jobst Mnderlein wrote:



> 1)Is there anyone on the list who understands/reads German? I have

> finished part of my Diploma-thesis on "Civil society in the Gambia.

> Democratisation and societal Organisation in the current transformation

> processes" (written in German - I'm sorry) and would love to get some

> feed back. Anyone who is interested please let me know.

>

> 2)Analysing quite a lot of the literature on the GAmbia I found to

> words/expressions I would love to know the translation of:

> - "terri" (like in "terri kafo")

> and

> - "sosolasso" (which was an NCP slogan some time ago)

>

> 3) Is there anyone on the list who is member of any Gambian Youth

> organisation, e.g GYF, NYSS, Youth Front against Drugs and Alcohol...

> I would like to find out what you know and think about the situation of

> the youth in the Gambia,how do they participate in social life, culture,

> politics and so on

>

> I'm sorry that my contributions are mostly questions, but at the moment

> I find it very difficult to get more involved in the discussions that I

> don enjoy a lot.

> p.s.: Can anyone help out. by default I deleted a lot of unread

> messages, this is wahat i sent to the listproc:

> >GET GAMBIA-L.LOG9711A

> and what came in return:

> Subject: Error Condition Re: Invalid request

> GET: missing arguments

> Syntax: GET <archive | path-to-archive> <file> [/password] [parts]

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 22:56:19 -0500

From: "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" <

To: "

Subject: ZONE II IN THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Happy Turkey day to everyone.



I understand Zone II soccer tournament should be kicking off in the

Gambia this weekend. Could our fellow babtaba mates in the Gambia be

kind and keep us posted about game results as the are palyed? How many

and which countries are taking part in the competition? I wish our

Scorpions the best of luck.

SCORPIONS ALL THE WAY!!



GOD BLESS!!



Pa-Mambuna, Lexington





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 08:42:07 + 0100 MET

From: "Alpha Robinson" <

To:

Subject: Re:

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Jobst, you may please get in touch at:

It seems my mail to you did not reach

you or???



regards

Alpha



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 09:55:03 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Gambia-L,



The message below was fowarded to me by a friend. Despite my busy schedule

lately, I would like to hear your comments on this while I reserve mine

for later. However, I have a few questions to ask:



1. Would Nelson Mandela have survived and be president today if it wasn't

for Winnie's role in the liberation srtuggle?



2. During the apartheid struggle, wasn't Winnie the one who scarified

her life and happiness to so as to keep the struggle and the

Mandela name alive?



3. Doesn't she deserve respect, when we think about the fact that she

was the one who consistently traveled (to Washington) to lobby

sanctions against the white regime of South Africa?



4. Finally, is Winnie Mandela the enemy... or is it the whites?



Do you still remember when blacks were treated like dogs? Brtutalized,

maimed, beaten, burned, shot...you name. And now here we are proclaiming

her a bad person. What a "sell-out"!!!!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



---------------------- forwarded message ------------------------



THE PRESENT:



Today, November 24, l997 Winnie Madikizela-Mandela faces a week long

testimony before The Truth and Reconciliation Committee in Johannesburg.

Headed by Desmond Tutu, this committee is charged with inquiring into

human rights violations during the long history of apartheid in South Africa.

Based on these testimonies, people who confess to have violated human rights

could be granted amnesty, and others awarded limited compensation. Why

is Winnie before this commission? Being falsely accused, tried and convicted

in l991, why would she need amnesty for anything she allegedly may have done

during apartheid? Having being sentenced and fined, why amnesty?



Focus of the testimony are allegations that Winnie kidnaped, beat and

killed some of the youths that were part of the Mandela Football Club, and

more specifically the death of Stompie Stepei. The youths of the football

club were bodyguards for Winnie, whose life was constantly in danger due

to the South Africa Security Police. Often, Winnie's bodyguard were

infiltrated by spies of the Security Police. Winnie has denied all the

above charges, and I whole heartedly believe her. Whatever she did, she

did for the Struggle. If she killed or ordered someone killed, she

probably did it for her own safety.



This testimony is not about truth or reconciliation. It is about power

within the ANC. Despite her so called conviction, her alleged

embezzlement and firing from her position as deputy minister, Winnie still

remains strong and popular to large numbers of South Africans. Why is

Winnie subpoena to appear before this committee? Because she has angered

the leadership of the ANC by challenging the preferred candidate for

Deputy President. Winnie's bid for the deputy presidency has rattled

senior party officials, who fear she may come out as a favorite. This

position would open the way to the highest position in the land after

Nelson Mandela retires in l999. This therefore, is ply to weaken Winnie

politically.



THE PAST:



Winnie was born in small village called Bizana, in the Transkei region.

She recieved a diploma in Social work for Jan Hofmeyer School, and a B.A

in Political Science, with major in International Relations from the

University of Witwatersrand, Johannnesburg. She was introduced to Nelson

Mandela in 1956 by Oliver Tambo's girlfriend who happen to be Winnie's

friend. Two years later, the two got married. Nelson Mandela was tried

for treason and sentenced to life in prison. While in prison, Winnie was

the life, the breath and the mouthpiece of Nelson Mandela. Except for her

bravery, Nelson would have languished and died unforgotten in prison.

Winnie 's bravery and no-nonsense character not only earned her

international respect, but brought the struggles of South Africa to the

forefront. Winnie Mandela can be single- handedly credited with keeping

her husband's name alive during the 27 years of imprisonment. The world

would never forget the day Nelson Mandela walked out of prison with Winnie

by her side.



What did Winnie get for 27 years of struggle in keeping Nelson Mandela's

and the South African dream alive? Divorce papers and a position as

junior deputy minister, from which she was fired shortly. Oh, how soon

the world forgets! Winnie was constantly watched, spied on by the

Security Police, harrassed, raided, banned from Soweto, and put in

solitary confinement for 18 months, most of which was spent in total

darkness. Oh, how soon Nelson forget that he owns his very life to God

and Winnie. Infidelty? Winnie was not open or disrespectful about it.

Her alleged accomplice also devoted all his efforts to the struggle and

getting Nelson out of prison. Winnie is human, and humans make mistake.

Could Nelson not find it in his heart to forgive Winnie?

On this matter she said:

I do not understand how a man who speaks of forgiveness and

reconciliation, a man who forgave a system that imprisoned

him for 27 years, could not do the same in his own house.



THE FUTURE:



Ted Koppel, on an interview last week, ask Winnie what the future holds.

She simply replied:

I do not know. I never planned everything that has happened

so far. I did not choose to be in the center of the South African

struggle, God put me there.



I have watched in painful silence my character being butchered in the

media. I have witnessed my contribution to this democracy being

villified and ridiculed. I have agonised over the deafenning silence of

friends who stand and watch with sadistic pleasure over this. I have

watched state serial killers recieve state pardons and treated better

by the highest authority. I intend to testify before the The Truth

Commission.

I intend to bare my soul to the scrutiny of my country. I beg that it

be done in public. I beg that these issues be tested by the

vigilance of the public. Let me claim decent treatment once and for

all.



For all she has done for her country and our continent, is this what she

deserves? Winnie will live through this week, and will emerge stronger

than ever, she will remain: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, The Great.







SOME FAMOUS QUOTES:

-------------------



I AM SADDEN BY ALL THIS. I AM VERY FOND OF HER.

SHE IS THE ICON OF THE STRUGGLE. WE MUST NOT

FORGET THAT.

Bishop Desmond Tutu on Winnie

November 25, l997



I STAND BEFORE YOU ALL WOMEN, FULLY AWARE OF

THE ACCUSTIONS HURLED AT ME. BUT I STAND DEFIANT,

TALL AND STRONG BECAUSE THE STRUGGLE IS STILL

GOING ON AND I'M STILL IN IT.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

April 19, 1997



THE HONORABLE WINNIE MANDELA HAS BEEN FOR

30 YEARS HARASSED, THROWN IN PRISON, ISOLATED

AND BEATEN, BUT SHE NEVER LOST HER RESOLVE.

Prof. Hasan Sisay

Chico State University

November 15, 1995



GLOBALLY, WOMEN HAVE A DUTY TO FIGHT FOR THE

RIGHTS OF ALL OUR SISTERS. IN SOUTH AFRICA WE CAN

TEACH YOU THE GAME. WOMEN ARE EMPOWERED

THROUGH EDUCATION. THIS IS WHERE WE MUST START.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Chico State University

April 15,1995



==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:10:12 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: ZONE II IN THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Pa-Mambuna, you wrote:



> Happy Turkey day to everyone.

>

> GOD BLESS!!



Happy Turkey day to you too, bro! Wishing you all the best on this great

day of American tradition called THANKSGIVING. But for us, we can just

think of it as TOBASKI...eat till you drop!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:21:59 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: ZONE II IN THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Pa-Mambuna, you wrote:



> I understand Zone II soccer tournament should be kicking off in the

> Gambia this weekend. Could our fellow babtaba mates in the Gambia be

> kind and keep us posted about game results as the are palyed? How many

> and which countries are taking part in the competition? I wish our

> Scorpions the best of luck.

> SCORPIONS ALL THE WAY!!



Questions for anyone:



1. When was the last time the SCORPIONS won the cup?



2. What is the hottest first division team in the Gambia? I used to be a

HAWKS fan ... is the team still in existence?



3. Who is the best soccer player in the country at this point in time?



4. Will the professionals abroad be participating in ZONE II tournament?



5. Is basketball still a big game in the Gambia (Banjul)? If so, who is

the Michael Jordan of the Gambia basketball clubs?



Thanks for any reponses?



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:33:11 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Dr. Sulayman Nyang

Message-ID: <



Welcome and a big hello to Dr. Sulayman Nyang, an old friend l have not seen

or talked to in a long time. Congratulations for continuing to excel. Please

feel free to contact me at my private e-mail address.



Sister Jabou Joh.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:37:17 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain







> Winnie will live through this week, and will emerge stronger

> than ever, she will remain: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, The Great.

>

>

YES, YES, YES - SHE WILL FOREVER STAND TALL, HER FORTITUDE UNSHAKEN FOR

SHE KNOWS WHAT THE STRUGGLE IS ABOUT - SHE HAS LIVED THE STRUGGLE!!!. I

AM WITH YOU MAMA WINNIE.



ALLUTA CONTINUA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Soffie







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:35:11 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Time to discard English names -- a moment of reflection

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



N'dey Marie, you wrote:



> Gambia-l:

>

> Here's one of those thought provoking articles that makes you take a moment

> to reflect on it. REad on......>

>

>

>

> >>Letter to a Kampala Friend:

> >>Time to discard English names

> >>The Monitor November 17, 1997





Great reading, N'dey Marie. Just great!



Thanks



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:40:06 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Thanksgiving

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Habib, you wrote:

>

> Hope you all have a nice and enjoyable turkey day

> Does it not remind you of Harri -Tobaski or Easter Nan Buru celebration

> of families and friends.

> I suggest we get a Halal killed turkey (or you go to the farm and do it

> yourself) and invite your closest Gambian neighbour or friend.

> Let us join the celebration if we can afford it. Why not??

> Dr Nyang any thoughts or opinion on this

> Should we be part of it of not ?

> Habib



Happy Turkey day to you too, brother Habib.



Great suggestion...and will do!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

====================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------ GAMBIA-L Digest 96Topics covered in this issue include:1)by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)2) Subscriptionby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 3) List Traffic - Deja vuby MJawara@aol.com 4) new member subscriptionby "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 5) Re: Race and colorby " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 6) Re: new member subscriptionby Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM 7) Dr Sulayman Nyangby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 8) Re: Another act of terrorby MJagana@aol.com 9) Re: Dr Sulayman Nyangby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 10) Re: Dr Sulayman Nyangby msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)11) Re: Liberia on the USby MJagana@aol.com 12) Re: Another act of terrorby MJagana@aol.com 13) Re: It's the economy, Narrby " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 14) Re: color trouble..by M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com 15) Re: Color Debateby M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com 16) Re: Dr Sulayman Nyangby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 17) Re: Another act of terrorby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 18) Re: Liberia on the USby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 19) Re: Another act of terrorby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 20) Re: Dr Sulayman Nyangby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)21) Thanksgivingby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 22) Re: Waiting to exhale.....NOT!!!!by Mbk007@aol.com 23) Re: Race and colorby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 24) On the list againby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 25) Re: Liberia on the USby MJagana@aol.com 26) Re: On the list againby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)27) Re: On the list againby "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 28) Testby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)29) Fwd: Time to discard English names -- a moment of reflectionby "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu 30) Re: Liberia on the USby globexinc@erols.com 31)by "Jobst Mnderlein" < joppl@hotmail.com 32) Dr. Nyangby SANG1220@aol.com 33) Jammeh's Wealthby Abdou Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu 34) Re:by Abdou Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu 35) ZONE II IN THE GAMBIAby "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" < paomar@iglou.com 36) Re:by "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de 37) Winnie Madikizela-Mandelaby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)38) Re: ZONE II IN THE GAMBIAby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)39) Re: ZONE II IN THE GAMBIAby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)40) Dr. Sulayman Nyangby Gunjur@aol.com 41) RE: Winnie Madikizela-Mandelaby Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com 42) Re: Fwd: Time to discard English names -- a moment of reflectionby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)43) Re: Thanksgivingby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)44) Re: Liberia on the USby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)45) Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandelaby msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)46) Hermeneutics of STOP sign (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)47) Humor: Any lawyers out there?by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)48) Re: Thanksgivingby globexinc@erols.com 49) Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandelaby globexinc@erols.com 50) Cabral Cup II in the Gambiaby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 51) FYI: FELLOWSHIP, African Development Dissertation Workshop (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)52) OBITUARY: Malawi's Kamuzu Bandaby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)53) Graduate Students Needed (fwd)by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu 54) Re: Jammeh's Wealthby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)55) A Nigerian Prodigyby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)56) Re: Cabral Cup II in the Gambiaby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)57) Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandelaby "D. Singhateh" < dawdas@u.washington.edu 58) Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandelaby " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 59) Re: New memberby "kebba trawally" < kaktra@hotmail.com 60) Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandelaby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 61) introductionby "sarjo marenah" < smarenah@hotmail.com 62) Surveyby nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)63) Re: Surveyby msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)64) Re: Liberia on the USby MJagana < MJagana@aol.com 65) Re: Surveyby nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)66) Re: Brief introductionby " nari@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 67) Re: Cabral Cup II in the Gambiaby " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 68) Re: OBITUARY: Malawi's Kamuzu Bandaby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 69) Re: Surveyby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 70) Re: Liberia on the USby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 71) Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandelaby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 72) Re: OBITUARY: Malawi's Kamuzu Bandaby "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 73) Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandelaby " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 74) Re: Surveyby nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)75) RE: Cabral Cup II in the Gambiaby amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no 76) DELISTINGby " narb@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 77) Please change my adressby "Theodor Stenevang" < stenevang@hotmail.com 78) Please change my adressby "Theodor Stenevang" < stenevang@hotmail.com 79) Subscriptionby BAKSAWA@aol.com 80) Zone II Tourney - All roads lead to Independence Stadiumby " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 81) New memberby "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com 82) re: zone II commentary from the arm chairby " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 83) re: zone II commentary from the arm chairby "D. Singhateh" < dawdas@u.washington.edu 84) Re: Surveyby MJagana@aol.com 85) re: zone II commentary from the arm chairby Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu 86) Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandelaby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 87) Re: Winnie Madikzela Mandelaby mmjeng@image.dk 88)by nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)89) Fwd: Questions of Real Legal Status of African Slaby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)90) New Membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)91) Re: Zone II Tourney - All roads lead to Independence Stadiumby "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" < paomar@iglou.com 92) Zone II Tourney - 2nd dayby " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 93) Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandelaby YULBSORE@aol.com 94) Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandelaby YULBSORE@aol.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 23 Nov 1997 10:35:29 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: <19971123093632.AAC56958@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,Sarjo Marenah, Joseph Jassey, Michael Thomas and Sambujang Kouyatehhave all been added to the list. We welcome them to Gambia-l and lookforward to their contributions.You can send a brief introduction.Our address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sun, 23 Nov 1997 11:11:47 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SubscriptionMessage-ID: < 34787FF3.210C@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi List Managers!Marie Gillen has still not received any mail. It is however my faultbecause I forgot a dot in the e-mail address I posted earlier. Pleaseresubscribe her. Her address is:Thanks.Buharry.------------------------------Date: Sun, 23 Nov 1997 19:17:33 -0500 (EST)From: MJawara@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: List Traffic - Deja vuMessage-ID: <971123191732_-87525062@mrin39>Any one of the following List officials can subscribe a new member.List ManagersTony Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Abdou Touray at137@columbia.edu Dr. Katim Touray **Subscription ManagersAmadou Janneh ASJanneh@aol.com Sarian Loum Sarian@osmosys.incog.com Momodou Camara Momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Latjor Ndow ***** I don't have Dr. Touray's address.*** Its my understanding that Latjor is currently unsubscribed.Hopefully, members will direct subscription requests to any one of the aboveand not thru. the List.Musa.------------------------------Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 16:15:36 ESTFrom: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new member subscriptionMessage-ID: < 24NOV97.17560859.0171.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Hello managers,about a month ago, I requested a membership subscription of a friendwho has not up to today receive any acceptance.Please do try and subscribe him as soon as possible. He is Famara Dembahis address: f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net Thanks Buba Bada Bojang------------------------------Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 20:25:10 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Race and colorMessage-ID: < B0000018650@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="----=_NextPart_000_01BCF917.0FB1B600"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitThis is a multi-part message in MIME format.------=_NextPart_000_01BCF917.0FB1B600Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDear L-ersI have followed with great interest for some time now your recent dicussionon the above subject.As a follow up on the matter at hand, I did some research on it and foundout an interesting article in the August 22 1993 Issue of the Awakemagazine on this subject under the heading "Why is race such an issue".I thought it might also be of interest to some of the List's member, tothat end I have attached pages 5 to 8 of the article (as a Windows Write3.0 document) for any who might be interested.Thanks for the time and space on the ListArchi------=_NextPart_000_01BCF917.0FB1B600Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name="race.wri"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Description: race.wri (Write Document)Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="race.wri"*** g93 8/22 5-8 Why is Race Such an Issue? ***Why is Race Such an =Issue?EVER since the beginning of recorded history, the idea of =93them=94 and ==93us=94 has dominated people=92s thinking. Many have convinced =themselves that they are the only normal people with the right ways of =doing everything. This is what scientists call ethnocentrism, the idea =that one=92s own people and ways are the only ones that count.The ancient Greeks, for example, did not think much of the ==93barbarians,=94 a term they applied to anyone not Greek. The word ==93barbarian=94 developed from the way that the foreign tongues sounded =to Greek ears, like a lot of unintelligible =93bar-bar.=94 The Egyptians =before and the Romans after also felt superior to peoples other than =themselves.For centuries the Chinese called their country Zhong Guo, or the Middle =Kingdom, because they were convinced that China was the center of the =world if not of the universe. Later, when European missionaries with red =hair, green eyes, and ruddy complexion came to China, the Chinese =branded them =93foreign devils.=94 Likewise, when Orientals first showed =up in Europe and North America, their slanted eyes and what were =considered strange customs made them easy targets for ridicule and =suspicion.Yet, there is a significant fact to consider, as the book The Kinds of =Mankind says: =93To believe in one=92s [racial] superiority is one =thing; to attempt to prove it, by using the findings of science, is =something else.=94 Efforts to prove that one race is superior to another =are relatively new. Anthropologist Ashley Montagu wrote that =93the =conception that there are natural or biological races of mankind which =differ from one another mentally as well as physically is an idea which =was not developed until the latter part of the eighteenth century.=94Why did the issue of racial superiority become so prominent during the =18th and 19th centuries?Slave Trade and RaceA major reason is that the profitable slave trade had by then reached =its apex, and hundreds of thousands of Africans were being taken by =force and pressed into slavery in Europe and the Americas. Often =families were broken up, with men, women, and children being sent to =different parts of the world, never to see one another again. How could =slave traders and slave owners, most of whom claimed to be Christian, =defend such inhuman acts?By propagating the view that black Africans were naturally inferior. ==93I am apt to suspect all negroes, and in general all other species of =men to be naturally inferior to the white,=94 wrote 18th-century =Scottish philosopher David Hume. In fact, Hume claimed that one could =find =93no ingenious manufactures amongst [Negroes], no arts, no =sciences.=94However, such claims were wrong. The World Book Encyclopedia (1973) =noted: =93Highly developed Negro kingdoms existed in various parts of =Africa hundreds of years ago. . . . Between 1200 and 1600, a =Negro-Arabic university flourished at Timbuktu in West Africa and became =famous throughout Spain, North Africa, and the Middle East.=94 =Nevertheless, those involved in the slave trade were quick to adopt the =view of philosophers such as Hume that blacks were a race inferior to =whites, indeed, even subhuman.Religion and RaceSlave traders got considerable support for their racist views from =religious leaders. As early as the 1450=92s, the edicts of Roman =Catholic popes sanctioned the subjugation and enslavement of ==93pagans=94 and =93infidels=94 so that their =93souls=94 might be saved =for =93God=92s Kingdom.=94 Having received the blessing of the church, =early European explorers and slave traders felt no qualms about their =brutal treatment of native peoples.=93In the 1760s, as for many decades to come, black slavery was =sanctioned by Catholic, Anglican, Lutheran, Presbyterian, and Reformed =churchmen and theologians,=94 says the book Slavery and Human Progress. ==93No modern church or sect had sought to discourage its members from =owning or even trafficking in black slaves.=94Although some of the churches talked about universal Christian =brotherhood, they also promoted teachings that intensified the racial =controversy. For example, Encyclopaedia Judaica states that =93it was =only after lengthy struggles and theological discussions that the =Spaniards recognized the native races they found in America as men =endowed with souls.=94The implication was that so long as the =93souls=94 of the people of =such native races were =93saved=94 by being converted to Christianity, =it was unimportant how they were treated physically. And when it came to =the situation of blacks, many religious leaders argued that they were =cursed by God anyway. Scriptures were misapplied to try to prove this. =Clergymen Robert Jamieson, A. R. Fausset, and David Brown, in their =Bible commentary, assert: =93Cursed be Canaan [Genesis 9:25]=97this doom =has been fulfilled in the destruction of the Canaanites=97in the =degradation of Egypt, and the slavery of the Africans, the descendants =of Ham.=94=97Commentary, Critical and Explanatory, on the Whole Bible.The teaching that the forefather of the black race was cursed is simply =not taught in the Bible. The truth is, the black race descended from =Cush, not Canaan. In the 18th century, John Woolman argued that using =this Biblical curse to justify the enslaving of blacks, depriving them =of their natural rights, =93is a supposition too gross to be admitted =into the mind of any person who sincerely desires to be governed by =solid principles.=94Pseudoscience and RacePseudoscience also added its voice in an effort to support the theory =that blacks are an inferior race. The book Essay on the Inequality of =Races, by the 19th-century French writer Joseph de Gobineau, laid the =groundwork for many such works to follow. In it, Gobineau divided =mankind into three separate races in descending order of excellence: =white, yellow, and black. He claimed that the unique qualities of each =race were carried in the blood and that thus any mixing through =intermarriage would result in degradation and loss of the superior =qualities.Gobineau argued that once there existed a pure race of white, tall, =blond-haired, blue-eyed people whom he called Aryans. It was the Aryans, =he argued, who introduced civilization and Sanskrit to India, and it was =the Aryans who established the civilizations of ancient Greece and Rome. =But through intermarriage with the inferior local people, these =once-glorious civilizations were lost, along with the genius and fine =qualities of the Aryan race. The nearest people to pure Aryan still =remaining, asserted Gobineau, were to be found in northern Europe, =namely, among the Nordic and, by extension, the Germanic peoples.Gobineau=92s basic ideas=97the three-race division, the blood lineage, =the Aryan race=97had no scientific foundation whatsoever, and they are =completely discredited by today=92s scientific community. Nonetheless, =they were quickly picked up by others. Among them was an Englishman, =Houston Stewart Chamberlain, who was so enamored with Gobineau=92s ideas =that he took up residence in Germany and championed the cause that only =through the Germans was there hope of preserving the purity of the Aryan =race. Needless to say, Chamberlain=92s writings became widely read in =Germany, and the outcome was ugly.Ugly Outcome of RacismIn his book Mein Kampf (My Struggle), Adolf Hitler asserted that the =German race was the Aryan superrace that was destined to rule the world. =Hitler felt that the Jews, who he said were responsible for sabotaging =the German economy, were an obstacle to this glorious destiny. Thus =followed the extermination of Jews and other minorities of Europe, which =was indisputably one of the darkest chapters of human history. This was =the disastrous outcome of racist ideas, including those of Gobineau and =Chamberlain.Such ugliness was not limited to Europe, however. Across the ocean in =the so-called new world, the same sort of unfounded ideas brought untold =suffering to generations of innocent people. Although African slaves =were finally freed in the United States after the Civil War, laws were =passed in many states prohibiting blacks from having many of the =privileges that other citizens enjoyed. Why? White citizens thought that =the black race did not have the intellectual capacity to participate in =civic duties and government.Just how deeply such racial feelings were entrenched is illustrated by a =case involving an antimiscegenation law. This law prohibited marriages =between blacks and whites. In convicting a couple who broke this law, a =judge said: =93Almighty God created the races white, black, yellow, =Malay and red, and He placed them on separate continents, and but for =the interference with His arrangement there would be no cause for such =marriages.=94The judge said this, not in the 19th century and not in a backward area, =but in 1958=97and not more than 60 miles [100 km] from the U.S. Capitol! =Indeed, it was not until 1967 that the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated =all laws against interracial marriages.Such discriminatory laws=97as well as segregation in schools, churches, =and other public institutions and discrimination in employment and =housing=97led to the civil unrest, protests, and violence that have =become the realities of life in the United States and many other places. =Destruction of life and property aside, the anguish, hatred, and =personal indignities and sufferings that have resulted can only be =regarded as the shame and disgrace of a so-called civilized society.Thus, racism has become one of the most divisive forces afflicting human =society. Surely, it behooves all of us to search our own hearts, asking =ourselves: Do I reject any teachings that proclaim one race to be =superior to another? Have I sought to rid myself of any possible =residual feelings of racial superiority?It is also appropriate that we ask: What hope is there that racial bias =and tension, so rampant today, can ever be eradicated? Can people of =different nationalities, languages, and customs live together in peace------------------------------Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 15:43:36 -0800 (PST)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new member subscriptionMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: 3Wlmrw0tpnL4e+KJd/e3VQ==All,Famara Demba and Marie Gillen are subscribed to gambia-l. Welcome aboardand please send in your intros to the list.sarian> Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 16:15:36 EST> From: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> Subject: new member subscription> X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Hello managers,> about a month ago, I requested a membership subscription of a friend> who has not up to today receive any acceptance.> Please do try and subscribe him as soon as possible. He is Famara Demba> his address: f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net > Thanks Buba Bada Bojang------------------------------Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 16:51:37 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Dr Sulayman NyangMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.971124163727.20149C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGambia-l,I am happy and proud to announce the return of Dr Sulayman Nyang, fellowSt Augustine's alumnus and distinguish professor to The Bantaba. As manyof you remembered, Dr Nyang used to provide us with educational andinsightful contributions.He was away at The University of Hartford where he served as TheHenry Luce Forum Visiting Professor of Abrahamic Religions. This chair wascreated to foster interfaith dialogue between Jews, Christians and Muslimswhere he was the first occupant of this postion. This is something thatGambians/friends of The Gambia should be proud of to have one of its sonsrise to such a level of academic prominence in The United States.Dr Nyang, congratulations and welcome aboard once again.ThanksTony Loum**************************************************************************************************************************************************************Anthony W Loum 206-543-4360 VoiceSupervisor, Foster Business Libary 206-616-6430 FaxUniversity of Washington tloum@u.washington.edu Box 353224Seattle, Wa.98195-3200**************************************************************************************************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 21:06:54 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Another act of terrorMessage-ID: < 971124210654_1105879435@mrin84.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-11-21 01:25:23 EST, you write:<< I have three questions for you....you may wanna respond to them or notat all. BTW, I am not trying to provoke you...some people think I amnotorious in that regard. I'll not try to ridicule you either should yourespond. It will help me a lot in contributing to this thread if youanswer the questions below:1. Do you believe that all arabs are muslim??2. Do you believe that all Egyptians are arabs??3. What is/are the reason(s) behind such acts af terror??>>Dear Jai,I believe that no one can provoke me. I very well respect people to speaktheir mind, I do not care what people think about me. There is only oneperson that can provoke me, THAT IS ME, MYSELF AND I.There are Jewish Arabs ( a small minority in the middle east), ChristianArabs ( I have a personal friend from this class, we went to school togetherin Cambridge) and finally there are Muslim Arabs.All Eygptians are not Arabs.The only way I or you for that matter can know what is the reason behind suchacts of terror is to talk to the people who are behind such acts. Or thosewho participated in such acts.Another way of knowing the reason is to take the subjective view of themedia.Peace to youMOMODOU JAGANATHE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES.PLEASE KEEP IT ALIVE.READ A BOOK.(TJF)------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 06:12:18 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dr Sulayman NyangMessage-ID: < 01bcf950$21f167a0$ec2185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Loume,I am both happy and excited by the twin news of theProfessor's new job and return to our lovely Bantaba.Prof.,you are most welcomed and we are very honoured to have you back!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: A. Loum < tloum@u.washington.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Tuesday, November 25, 1997 9:47 AMSubject: Dr Sulayman Nyang>Gambia-l,>I am happy and proud to announce the return of Dr Sulayman Nyang, fellow>St Augustine's alumnus and distinguish professor to The Bantaba. As many>of you remembered, Dr Nyang used to provide us with educational and>insightful contributions.> He was away at The University of Hartford where he served as The>Henry Luce Forum Visiting Professor of Abrahamic Religions. This chair was>created to foster interfaith dialogue between Jews, Christians and Muslims>where he was the first occupant of this postion. This is something that>Gambians/friends of The Gambia should be proud of to have one of its sons>rise to such a level of academic prominence in The United States.> Dr Nyang, congratulations and welcome aboard once again.> Thanks> Tony Loum>*******************************************************************************>*******************************************************************************> Anthony W Loum 206-543-4360 Voice> Supervisor, Foster Business Libary 206-616-6430 Fax> University of Washington tloum@u.washington.edu > Box 353224> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200>*******************************************************************************>*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 22:18:32 -0500 (EST)From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dr Sulayman NyangMessage-ID: < 199711250318.WAA04655@oak.mtu.edu Content-Type: textWelcome back Dr Nyang.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 22:43:23 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Liberia on the USMessage-ID: < 971124224322_2106179893@mrin46.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-11-19 23:50:00 EST, you write:<< I have also wondered why "no US president had made a state visit toAfrica>since 1978."I thought Hillary just returned from a trip to Uganda and some othercountries in eastern and sounthern Africa(*grin*) :-)Cheerio, >>I BELEIEVE HILLARY IS THE WIFE OF THE PRESIDENT , NOT THE PRESIDENT.MOMODOU J------------------------------Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 23:06:00 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Another act of terrorMessage-ID: <971124230559_-1974288957@mrin47>In a message dated 97-11-21 18:59:07 EST, you write:<< MR MOMODOU.THAT IS NOT CALLED KILLING.THAT IS CALLED SELFDEFENCE, AND IS (SHOULD BE) DECIDED BYTHE LAW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!(I hope some understand my understatement by overstating withCap.letters...)>>Dear Trostien,,WHO MAKES THE LAW ? PEOPLEMOMODOU J------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 02:04:39 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: It's the economy, NarrMessage-ID: < B0000018735@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=DefaultContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitJorn,I can only venture some few reasons why the Dalasi has remained stable..yourealise that 80-90% imports to The Gambia are essentials and foodstuff andas times get harder, the purchasing power of the average Gambian drops, asdoes the demand for forex..foreign exchange, lower demand and adequatesupply due mainly to Tourism and a very limited extent remittances fromGambians abroad, be they professionals or boys in Germany and Swiss, thisis why despite trade sanctions and lower exports ..agriculture wise, thedalasi has remained quite relatively stable..just a perspectivepmj----------------------------------------Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 23:36:34 -0500From: M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: color trouble..Message-ID: < 347A55D1.770B2E5E@mindspring.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGood day Mr. Torstein and all other Gambia-lers,It is difficult returning to the Bantaba in order to respond to lengthy issues, after dealing all daywith the heavy workload provided by two jobs, and family life. I think that sometimes the energy ofdiscussion often generates more heat than light. In such a context, it is often pointless to carry adebate on certain issues beyond some specific point, because the debate tends to offer less and less interms of information, and substantive arguments, while providing the fodder for more and moreunnecessary, sometimes entertaining, (almost always hurtful) incendiary remarks. Since it is not myintention to respond in the latter fashion, I offer this response and promise to offer few if any moreresponses on this issue (in spite of the very real threat by my brother Mr. Amadou Kabir Njie, towithhold from me his forgiveness - in this lifetime!!!), as the responses may be less productive thanhoped.In this light, I think we may agree to disagree on the issue at hand, however we have, hopefully,gained a clearer understanding of each other's position. By the way, who has gone for the ataya? tgr@commit.gm wrote:> >> I have no statistics to prove you otherwise, but the little I have heard from the US> >> is that a majority of dark skinned people are actually killed/attacked by other> >> dark skinned people?! Also there seems to be certain areas in the US where a person> >>with a light complexion really, really should not go?!> I agree with you on the first point that "black on black" crime is a little to the side of the> "white vs.black" issue.> As you say, violence/crime general and violence/crime colorbased is two different things.> I read Mr. Njie response in the first sense, and thus responded accordingly. What I was> thinking of> (in the general sense)> was that people are people (good and bad) regardless of color.> I do not fully comprehend how you can conclude that my arguments suggest a racist> notion.> Here I think you are sliding a little. "Black on black" crime is happening, "White on black"> crime> is happening, and> I suggest that perhaps "black on white" crime is emerging a few places. Just because I am> writing> that there is crimes> happening between "black and black" etc., does not imply that ALL "Black" (or ALL> "white" for that> matter)> are "inherently violent and evil" (your quote). It simply means that humans are capable of> anything,> bad and good, "black&white".> As I wrote before, I have no statistics to support my claim,Yes, there are good and bad in numerous categories of people. I think we are on the same page withthat statement. However, your lack of stats to support your claim, is precisely my point. What wasthe basis of your allegation? If you had no statistics, were there any anecdotal material you couldcite? In the absence of either statistics or anecdotes, then how could you make your question/emphaticstatements (as characterized by your question mark/exclamation point) or "claim" (your term). This isa point I will briefly touch upon later.> What do you think, is there no difference if a "white guy" walks down a "downtown"> Harlem street> or a "Black guy" does the same?!> Just asking, never been there, so I don't know.> Am I a racist when I ask a single question about some single areas in the US?! I never> said it is a> fact, and I cannot> be asked to make a disclaimer on any question to avoid being a "racist provoker"!?!No, it certainly is not racist to ask such questions, however your "question" appeared rhetorical,moreover the question was undeniably loaded with innuendo, insinuation, and implication, although I canimagine a denial is being formulated as you read this. As quiered above what was the basis of yourallegation/question? It is this type of innuendo for which the originator denies any responsibilityfor its implication, that pepper the literature and mass media and give strength to racist positions.This is what I am pointing out, as I have seen this type of insinuation over and over again across thepast few decades in "respectable media". It is effective, especially when left unchallenged.> If you look in the history books, all the people that achieves something actually has names> and> stories behind them.> They are idividuals, not just "whites" (or "blacks"). This is what makes them interesting as> sportsmen/women etc.> Today you have people of any "color" making achievements in sports etc. and everybody> cheers the> achiever, being it> a American, Englishman, Chinese or whatever. What makes them interesting is their talent,> their> ability and the> story behind their success, NOT the color.> This is how it should be if you ask me. For me there is nothing like "they" and "us" in the> sense> of color. I believe "color" is a> unhealty separation of people, looked upon in any context, historically or otherwise.All things being equal, I would say that you are absolutely correct. Philosophically, in an idyllic,sanitized world, I believe your stance is correct! However, I live in the world that is, rather thanin a utopia. The issue of color gives further context to achievement and is not coincidental orinsignificant as you imply. Your attempt to bleach history of its color context is untenable, simplybecause color has been significant in numerous historical circumstances.> Everything revolves around power if you ask me. Racism as far as I have learnt is a mix of> fear,> lack of knowledge,> collective behaviour as you say, peoples tendency to always group things, conservatism> etc.> Since we are visually dependent creatures, "black" and "white" is a convenient but> erranous way to> group people.I will not argue about your essentializing power; everyone has a perspective concerning theunderpinnings of society - I choose to see these perspectives as neither right nor wrong, just asother perspectives, based upon your own experiences, intellect, and philosophical bent. However, inorder to negotiate life itself, as a sentient being, social categories have to be constructed to makesense out of our experiences. All of these categories are imperfect, simply because they are allconceptual frames, however they are still useful. Thus, all grouping, which you talk about has itslimitations, but nonetheless is useful and even essential.> > But this is not the sixties now, I would mildly> suggest that the> situation is different (better?!) now in some parts of the world.> I will stand together with you in any confrontation you would ever experience regarding> racism.> You are wrong when you believe I am feeling threatened, I am just asking for a critical> approach to> the use> of "color".Yes, I have made reference to the sixties (the thirties, the forties, the fifties, and the seventies -i.e., the PAST, a.k.a. HISTORY) and things are undeniably better on some fronts, because of thestruggle waged by Black people (and yes, as you suggest by others in concert with Black people).However, some of these changes, may be more cosmetic than substantive in nature, while many of theunderlying sympathies and sentiments which undergird racism remain the same. Rodney King is not aphenomenon of the sixties, nor is color insignificant to that situation. The American C.I.A.'sconnection to drugs and the Black community of California, is not of the sixties; race is notincidental to this situation either. There are far too many circumstances which one could relate,which demonstrate time without number that race (or color, as you prefer) is not incidental tohistorical process and social forces. As mentioned previously, there is a historical context toeverything. There is a conjunction between the past and the present, and although we are not slaves tohistory, it certainly does have a heavy impact upon the present and the future.> All I am saying is that to use the two "colors" "white" and "black" to separate people, is a> generalisation> of people that creates polarization and divides humans into "us" and "them" regardless of> who is> doing it,> "white","black","brown,"red","yellow","gray" etc.........(getting tired of this colorfocusing :-(> )Mr Torstein, doesn't categorization by: nationality; gender; region; age; religion; or a host of othercharacteristics "create polarizations and divide humans into us' and them' "? Yet, you have notregistered your disapproval of these categories for some unknown reason. In fact, throughout yourwritings, I am hard pressed to discern a reason for your reluctance to accept color as a category ofhuman existence while simultaneously being content with solidarity based on nationality, religion, orwhatever. If you would be so kind as to explain the differences in these categories, so that I mighthave a greater understanding on your position relative to these points, it would go a long way in myeducation of that position.> Is this> colorstruggle> really> what we want? "White" against "Black" on the racefield, economically, politically etc.?> "Black" identity in my opinion should be unecessary just as "White" identity is.> It is maybe theoretically today, but could be the thing to aim at.I am not clear what the last sentence, you wrote, means but I think I understand the thrust of youroverall statement. The color struggle, whether or not you approve, is a reality. It will not go awayby ignoring it or wishing it away. This is not to say that every White person in the world is seekingto oppress every Black person, however there are enough people who have this on their agenda. And thisstruggle occurs in significant number on many fronts. This describes the machinations of institutionalracism which operates structurally behind the scenes, rather than on the conscious individual, level.In this context, a Black identity is very, very necessary.>>You keep confusing recognition, with evaluation, which are not the same.> Well, you seem to be hung up on details.> Conserning Evaluation & recognition.> Toubab can be a evaluation if you think about it;> - I am a foreigner,> - I have a lot of money, (to give away) ("toubab, give me some Dalasi...")> - I can help them in any way they need,> - I am nice,> - I can take them to Europe, etc.> Just to be a little Nitty Gritty back.> The difference between the shaping of people and the shaping of a mountain is that people> can chose> to> change or "reshape" it self based on intelligence and knowledge. That is what gives me> hope."The devil is in the details," Mr Torstein. People have the ability to reshape themselves indeed,however we cannot completely escape our individual or collective history. In fact, history is one ofthe tools used to reshape that future. The Spanish born philosopher, George Santayana once said,"Those who do not remember the past, are condemned to relive it." Mr. Torstein, there are far too manyof us who have little or no memory of the past, while there are some aspects of the past which I loatheto relive.A Black solidarity, with an accurate sense of history and a viable strategy to address currentrealities, would preclude us from reliving the most painful and destructive periods of our past. Asthe Jewish community states day-in, day-out "Never again!" (Do you criticize Jewish solidarity on thebasis of their experiences?)>>My point is, that whereas you are prepared to deny the> obvious, I am> NOT,> > because it is not inherently value laden. Different doesn't necessarily mean better; it> doesn't> > necessarily mean worse. It simply means DIFFERENT.> You have a good point here, that there can be grouping based on color, without any> negative> components> attached to it..but do you believe it yourself?!Sure, and why not?? This is an interesting turn of events (actually I find it incredible), as I havebeen reading the numerous posts generated by this list. Curiously, one of the posts is a response youmade to Chakys concerning the reference to color in your own land. The exchange went as follows:>>This man who comes from a country where black people are still referred>>to as "neger" and in whose language everything bad is black (svart)>>should either put up or shut up.>-Actually, as far as I know, the word "neger" is a word coming from the word>"negro" meaning Black in Spanish (Now where did I here the word Black used >before?!? And from whom>?!?).>My understanding is that it is used as a polite word (esp.among older people) for>describing a person of dark skincolor.>It is rather clumsily I admit considering that the word has negative historical use,>but mostly it is not used for anything else than description.In this response you wasted no time in defending the use of a color term as being a "polite word" Howdo you reconcile your statement to Chakys, and the above rhetorical question directed to me? Is itthat a reference to color can be muted or polite in your language, but cannot be in any otherlanguage? This is not to mention that there is a difference between the connotation of "negro" or"black" in Spanish, and another derivative of the same word, the infamous "n - - - - r" word. "Negro"in Spanish is value neutral, as far as I know, although the other derivative is not. "Negrita" is aterm of endearment in Spanish, "n - - - - r" in context is not! Is this an issue of trying to have itboth ways?> But maybe I have had some positive influence on you, regarding color and> how to> look at it?!I already have positive ideas of color and know very well how to look at it.> Re: Caps lock.> I was not the one using capital letters in the mail.> I don't know how long you have been on e-mail/Internet but it is> actually considered rude and "shouting" as e-mail ethics go.> No lecturing of course, just a tip.Mr. Torstein, thank you for the reminder (or tip as you put it) on e-mail etiquette (or ethics as youput it). Caps can be used as emphasis to indicate where one would either underline, italics, or bold aselection of text, as there are a few of the older mail readers which cannot handle this underline,italics or bold in the formatting. Whatever the case, if you could point out in my message to youwhere I SHOUTED (either a sentence, a phrase, or a word) which would warrant this "tip," I would bemost grateful. Thank you again.Have a good and prosperous day.M W Payne------------------------------Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 23:37:22 -0500From: M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Color DebateMessage-ID: < 347A5602.EE99C0D8@mindspring.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGood day Ms. Munzel and other Gambia-lers,I am happy to meet you at the Bantaba.>Laura Munzel wrote:> Dear Mr. Payne,> You said:> ...the idea of racism revolves around the issue of power and how thatpower> influences collective behavior. Blacks have never been in suchpositions of power to> influence collective behavior...> You say that black people can't be racist because they can'tinfluence collective behavior,> and white people can be racist because they can affect collectivebehavior. What's ironic> is that although you base your view on historical and politicalcontext, there is still a> determinism expressed based solely on race. Isn't it very possiblethat a wealthy black> individual would have more influence on collective behavior than poorwhite trash?> Economic status makes a difference, I think - not just race.Ms. Munzel, I have no problem with the idea that economics is anintegral part of this equation. However, I am curious to find out ifyou are saying that a Black person (male or female) with money (oreconomic status), is in an equal position to influence events as a Whitemale with money? Are there equal institutional supports for both setsof individuals? Furthermore, I see no reason to use the type of racialepithets that you do, Ms. Munzel. To essentialize economic status, Ithink leads us to the make the same mistakes that Marx made in his oftenbrilliant analysis, when he ignored both gender and race.> You might respond that the example given of a black man/woman who iswealthy, or a> black man/woman who is in a position of power is the exception ratherthan the rule. You> mention that: ...Blacks have never been in similar positions ofpower on a global> basis. Is there such a thing of being in power on a global basis? Iwould say there are> more pockets of power which play out differently across differentcontexts of economic> status, social status, political status.This is well put, but to deny that idea that power exists on a globalbasis is, more than the word, interesting. In viewing recent events inthe Asian stock market and its repercussions on the west would give ussome indication that there are some global economic forces at workhere. Moreover, I find it interesting that in an institution such asColumbia, which gave rise to a school of anthropologists during thefifties and sixties, who talk about the new international division oflabor, and who could point to multi-national corporations, which have animpact upon people across geo-political boundaries, could produce aquestion like "Is there such a thing of being in power on a globalbasis?" The answer to that question, depending upon your theoreticalorientation and breadth of understanding of such issues, in myestimation, has to be "Yes!"Do the managers of Shell Oil and similar corporations have power whichextend beyond national boundaries? Ask the widow of Ken Saro-Wiwa.> In saying the above, there is no arguing the fact that we are allcarrying around the histories> of our races. We are treated differentially based on our color.People die because of> their color. The affects on peoples' lives are very real.> Basing a political position solely on race is limiting. First, itstems from the same ideology> which got us into this mess in the first place. Second, by viewingrace as the single> significant factor in a political struggle, opportunities are missedfor alliances based on> other determiners.Ms. Munzel, do not think for a moment, that I am limiting race (or coloras Mr. Torstein would have it) as the single factor in a politicalstruggle (although, I do give it primacy as a "significant" factor).Nor does this position preclude alliances based on anything else. WhatI would say first and foremost, however, is that the basic platformshould revolve around the issue which formed the basis of the originalattack, and then coalitions should be formed with other groups onlyAFTER having formed that initial primary solidarity.That is my position Ms. Munzel.Thank you and have a pleasant day.M W Payne------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 01:06:35 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.comSubject: Re: Dr Sulayman NyangMessage-ID: < 347A951B.60B3@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitA. Loum wrote:> Gambia-l,> I am happy and proud to announce the return of Dr Sulayman Nyang, fellow> St Augustine's alumnus and distinguish professor to The Bantaba. As many> of you remembered, Dr Nyang used to provide us with educational and> insightful contributions.> He was away at The University of Hartford where he served as The> Henry Luce Forum Visiting Professor of Abrahamic Religions. This chair was> created to foster interfaith dialogue between Jews, Christians and Muslims> where he was the first occupant of this postion. This is something that> Gambians/friends of The Gambia should be proud of to have one of its sons> rise to such a level of academic prominence in The United States.> Dr Nyang, congratulations and welcome aboard once again.> Thanks> Tony Loum> *******************************************************************************> *******************************************************************************> Anthony W Loum 206-543-4360 Voice> Supervisor, Foster Business Libary 206-616-6430 Fax> University of Washington tloum@u.washington.edu > Box 353224> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200> *******************************************************************************> *******************************************************************************> Welcome back ProfessorHope to see you soonHabib------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 01:11:50 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.comSubject: Re: Another act of terrorMessage-ID: < 347A9656.1D54@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit MJagana@aol.com wrote:> In a message dated 97-11-21 01:25:23 EST, you write:> << I have three questions for you....you may wanna respond to them or not> at all. BTW, I am not trying to provoke you...some people think I am> notorious in that regard. I'll not try to ridicule you either should you> respond. It will help me a lot in contributing to this thread if you> answer the questions below:> 1. Do you believe that all arabs are muslim??> 2. Do you believe that all Egyptians are arabs??> 3. What is/are the reason(s) behind such acts af terror??> >>> Dear Jai,> I believe that no one can provoke me. I very well respect people to speak> their mind, I do not care what people think about me. There is only one> person that can provoke me, THAT IS ME, MYSELF AND I.> There are Jewish Arabs ( a small minority in the middle east), Christian> Arabs ( I have a personal friend from this class, we went to school together> in Cambridge) and finally there are Muslim Arabs.> All Eygptians are not Arabs.> The only way I or you for that matter can know what is the reason behind such> acts of terror is to talk to the people who are behind such acts. Or those> who participated in such acts.> Another way of knowing the reason is to take the subjective view of the> media.> Peace to you> MOMODOU JAGANA> THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES.> PLEASE KEEP IT ALIVE.> READ A BOOK.> (TJF)MomodouWith all due respects, I think the sister was just trying to make a validpoint not provoking you. We have to look at both angles and your answerto her questions bring light to the pertanent subject that raised thisissue in the first place --your blanket grouping of one group of people(Arab/ Muslims) under the unjust classification of terrirists.peaceHabib------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 01:14:01 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.comSubject: Re: Liberia on the USMessage-ID: < 347A96D9.2B71@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit MJagana@aol.com wrote:> In a message dated 97-11-19 23:50:00 EST, you write:> << I have also wondered why "no US president had made a state visit to> Africa> >since 1978."> I thought Hillary just returned from a trip to Uganda and some other> countries in eastern and sounthern Africa(*grin*) :-)> Cheerio, >>> I BELEIEVE HILLARY IS THE WIFE OF THE PRESIDENT , NOT THE PRESIDENT.> MOMODOU JMomodou Hillary represented the President of the USA during her lastvisit to Africa. FYI------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 01:15:18 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.comSubject: Re: Another act of terrorMessage-ID: < 347A9726.5488@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit MJagana@aol.com wrote:> In a message dated 97-11-21 18:59:07 EST, you write:> << MR MOMODOU.> THAT IS NOT CALLED KILLING.> THAT IS CALLED SELFDEFENCE, AND IS (SHOULD BE) DECIDED BY> THE LAW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!> (I hope some understand my understatement by overstating with> Cap.letters...)> >>> Dear Trostien,,> WHO MAKES THE LAW ? PEOPLE> MOMODOU JWell said Trostein------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 01:24:59 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dr Sulayman NyangMessage-ID: < 9711250624.AA29178@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitTony Loum, you wrote:> Gambia-l,> I am happy and proud to announce the return of Dr Sulayman Nyang, fellow> St Augustine's alumnus and distinguish professor to The Bantaba. As many> of you remembered, Dr Nyang used to provide us with educational and> insightful contributions.> Dr Nyang, congratulations and welcome aboard once again.> Thanks> Tony LoumBrother Nyang,What a pleasure to hear from you again!After almost a year of silence, I guessed that you may have abandoned usfor good. It is indeed a pleasure to know that you are still around anddoing wonderfully well. I was so happy to read your email today.I hope that once you finally settle down, you will briefly update us onthe assignments that you have been busily working on. For the benefit ofthe new members of the list, I also think it would be wonderful if youcould reintroduce yourself, as many of them may have heard about you fromone source or the other. It's really nice to have you back, Doc!Regards,Moe S. Jallow========================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 01:48:55 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.comSubject: ThanksgivingMessage-ID: < 347A9F07.7DA8@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHope you all have a nice and enjoyable turkey dayDoes it not remind you of Harri -Tobaski or Easter Nan Buru celebrationof families and friends.I suggest we get a Halal killed turkey (or you go to the farm and do ityourself) and invite your closest Gambian neighbour or friend.Let us join the celebration if we can afford it. Why not??Dr Nyang any thoughts or opinion on thisShould we be part of it of not ?Habib------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 03:25:37 -0500 (EST)From: Mbk007@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Waiting to exhale.....NOT!!!!Message-ID: < 971125032536_413473522@mrin43.mail.aol.com Please say no more. Sister 'J' seems very angry and negative, and hopes sherealizes that a lot of us have been offended. I have always wondered why shealways has something negative to say regarding most of the postings shereplies to. A word of advice: please always try to be positive and nice topeople especially in this bantaba, for we will have to deal with each othersooner or later. What people think of you now might hold for a long time, andit's not too late to start getting along with the crowd.ThanksM.B.Krubally.------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 06:33:57 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Race and colorMessage-ID: < 01bcf952$f6579260$ec2185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitArchi,Thanks for the attachment and keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: archibald.graham@commit.gm To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Tuesday, November 25, 1997 9:06 AMSubject: Re: Race and color>Dear L-ers>I have followed with great interest for some time now your recent dicussion>on the above subject.>As a follow up on the matter at hand, I did some research on it and found>out an interesting article in the August 22 1993 Issue of the Awake>magazine on this subject under the heading "Why is race such an issue".>I thought it might also be of interest to some of the List's member, to>that end I have attached pages 5 to 8 of the article (as a Windows Write>3.0 document) for any who might be interested.>Thanks for the time and space on the List>Archi------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 12:24:48 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'Gambia-L'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: On the list againMessage-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F321903110115E@DKDIFS02>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCF99D.205B5750"This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understandthis format, some or all of this message may not be legible.------ =_NextPart_000_01BCF99D.205B5750Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, nice to be back after one month of summer-holidays, of whichsome 3 weeks was spend in The Gambia. M.B.Krubally is right. We must =tryto treat one another as mutual "friends" on this gambia-list. I have =metsome 6 persons, which I only knew from the gambia-list. And that was agreat experience. Meeting people who you only knew from the internet =canbe a good experience for life. Thanks to all of you who found the timeto spend with me. I have a lot of piles waiting at my desk, so pleasehave patience to get my news from "home". Asbj=F8rn Nordam------ =_NextPart_000_01BCF99D.205B5750Content-Type: application/ms-tnefContent-Transfer-Encoding: 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------ =_NextPart_000_01BCF99D.205B5750--------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 07:05:41 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Liberia on the USMessage-ID: <971125070541_-487850939@mrin79>In a message dated 97-11-25 01:33:35 EST, you write:<< Momodou Hillary represented the President of the USA during her lastvisit to Africa. FYI>>Dear Habib,FYI, I very much know that, but there is a significant difference in thelanguage of diplomacy, for the president to personally visit Africa and tobe represented by the wife.So FYI I am informed >.......take a chill pillmomodou J------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 09:11:47 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the list againMessage-ID: < 9711251411.AA33692@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> Friends, nice to be back after one month of summer-holidays, of which> some 3 weeks was spend in The Gambia. M.B.Krubally is right. We must => try> to treat one another as mutual "friends" on this gambia-list. I have => met> some 6 persons, which I only knew from the gambia-list. And that was a> great experience. Meeting people who you only knew from the internet => can> be a good experience for life. Thanks to all of you who found the time> to spend with me. I have a lot of piles waiting at my desk, so please> have patience to get my news from "home". Asbj=F8rn NordamAbsjorn,###### # ##### ###### ###### ##### # # # #### ##### # # # # # # ## # # # ## #### # # ##### ##### # # # # # # ##### # ##### # # # # # # # # ### ## # # # # # # # # ## # # # ###### # # ###### ###### # # # # #### ####Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 17:39:00 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the list againMessage-ID: <01bcf9af$deccfba0$7e2385c2@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAsbjorn!!Welcome back! We are very glad to have you back ,and keep upthe good work down there.Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: Asbjrn Nordam < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: 25//1418 08:19Subject: On the list againFriends, nice to be back after one month of summer-holidays, of whichsome 3 weeks was spend in The Gambia. M.B.Krubally is right. We must tryto treat one another as mutual "friends" on this gambia-list. I have metsome 6 persons, which I only knew from the gambia-list. And that was agreat experience. Meeting people who you only knew from the internet canbe a good experience for life. Thanks to all of you who found the timeto spend with me. I have a lot of piles waiting at my desk, so pleasehave patience to get my news from "home". Asbjrn Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 13:55:48 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: TestMessage-ID: < 9711251855.AA66098@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitPardon me...This is just a test.------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 15:37:31 -0500 (EST)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: jacka@einstein.franklin.edu, Subject: Fwd: Time to discard English names -- a moment of reflectionMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19971125153616.46476426@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Gambia-l:Here's one of those thought provoking articles that makes you take a momentto reflect on it. REad on......>>>Date: Fri, 21 Nov 1997 13:35:49 -0800>>Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues>< LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU >>From: Prince Dugba < pndugba@UCDAVIS.EDU >>Subject: Time to discard English names>>To: LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU >>>>Forwarded. One of those thought-provoking articles you had like to>share.>>__________________________________________>>Letter to a Kampala Friend:>>Time to discard English names>>The Monitor November 17, 1997>>>>By Dr. Muniini Mulera in Toronto>>>>Dear Tingasiga:>>>>Last month's news report that Madera Hospital in Soroti would be>re-named>>"Princess Diana," in tribute to the late Princess of Wales, brought a>smile>>to my face.>>>>I could just imagine the pride with which Soroti Municipality MP, Mike>>Mukula, informed the peasants of Soroti, that their hospital would now>have>>a civilized Christian name.>>>>While Mukula was announcing the good news to his grateful constituents,>Sir>>John Woodward, an ex-colonial administrator, was returning to Uganda,>where>>he had not set foot since 1962.>>>>As he flew over Lake Victoria, Sir John's mind filled with great>memories>>of glorious exploits in the old protectorate, where he had made a>career of>>christianizing the natives and ridding them of pagan names like>Muniini,>>Onyango and Gidudu.>>>>He began to wonder what might have become of the civilized names his>>predecessors had so lovingly given to Uganda's lakes, mountains, water>>falls and national parks.>>>>Turning to the African passenger next to him, Sir John asked: "What do>you>>call this lake these days?">>>>Looking somewhat surprised, the Mukiga man replied: "Lake Victoria, of>>course!">>>>"Didn't the natives call it Nnalubaale, or something like that?", the>>Englishman continued.>>>>The Mukiga thought for a moment, wondering what was wrong with this>muzungu.>>>>"Only the Luganda newsreader on Radio and TV refers to it by that name,>>when he is talking about the weather. Otherwise everybody uses its>proper>>name of Lake Victoria.">>>>"Really?", Sir John said, as he sank back into his seat.>>>>After clearing immigration, the Englishman was driven to Lake Victoria>>Windsor Hotel for refreshments and some rest, in preparation for a>guided>>tour of the country.>>>>At the hotel, Sir John was offered a breakfast menu which featured>various>>items with French and English names.>>>>Spying an item called "Continental Breakfast", he asked the waiter>which>>continent this referred to.>>>>"I don't quite sure but let me check, sir" the young man replied,>before>>scampering off to confer with the head waiter.>>>>Sensing an opportunity to impress the visitor, the head waiter walked>over>>to Sir John's table and proudly informed him that this breakfast was>>straight from Europe.>>>>"Ah! But do you have an African continental breakfast?", the old man>asked,>>beginning to sound more proud of Africa than his hosts.>>>>"Not really. But sir, we have other foods you can choose from.">>>>After a hearty meal of a nameless breakfast of fresh fruit and juice,>Sir>>John hired a taxi to take him on a guided tour of Kampala, the city>where>>he had spent four decades earlier.>>>>The driver, who introduced himself as Nehemiah, was very delighted to>be>>asked to drive a European, and he indicated his pleasure with a wink>and a>>thumbs-up sign to his envious colleagues.>>>>"Do you have an African name?" Sir John inquired, as the car made its>way>>past the Botanical Gardens.>>>>"Yes sir. They call me Wagumbuluzi Kyaba Naky'Omusajja Kyawa Munne, but>I>>prefer Nehemiah. It says in the Bible that Nehemiah, son of Hachaliah,>was>>a great man.">>>>The Englishman made a grunting noise, obviously unimpressed by>Nehemiah's>>Biblical scholarship.>>>>As they entered Kampala, Sir John noted, that the Queen's Way and the>>Queen's Clock Tower had survived the various battles for Kampala.>>>>They soon came upon Siad Barre Avenue, next to Parliament Buildings.>>>>Wasn't Siad Barre a nasty dictator somewhere in Africa?" Sir John>asked,>>adding: "I find it rather remarkable that Uganda's leaders drive along>this>>street everyday.">>>>Nehemiah remained silent. Turning onto De Winton Road, he pointed to>The>>Monitor's old office, which was located right across from Siad Barre>Avenue.>>>>Sensing the irony, Sir John informed his driver that an independent>>newspaper like The Monitor would never have lasted twenty four hours in>>Siad Barre's Somalia.>>>>As they drove through Kampala and the tree-lined boulevards of>Nakasero,>>Kololo and Bugolobi, the conversation turned to politics.>>>>Nehemiah, a Muganda, proudly informed the visitor that President>Museveni>>had restored the dignity of the Baganda by giving them their king.>>>>The Kabaka, Sir John learned , was the repository of Buganda's culture>and>>traditions. Indeed he was officially known as a "Cultural Institution".>>>>"What are your Kabaka's names?", Sir John asked, confessing that he had>not>>kept up with developments in the colonies.>>>>"Our beloved Kabaka is Ronald Edward Frederick Muwenda Mutebi II, son>of>>Sir Edward Frederick Walugembe Mutesa II, grandson of Daudi Chwa, great>>grandson of Kabaka Mwanga, whom your people exiled to Seychelles.">>>>There was a long silence. Sir John began to smile, realising the irony>of>>African "cultural institutions" carrying English names.>>>>"I never realised what we were doing to their minds," he whispered.>>>>When Nehemiah asked him what he meant by that, Sir John pretended not>to>>have heard the question.>>>>Sir John asked to be driven to Makerere University. The place was as>>European as he had left it thirty five years earlier, save for the>absence>>of Europeans and Asians.>>>>The students and teachers preferred to be called by their civilized>>Christian names.>>>>However, one middle-aged gentleman, who introduced himself as Professor>>Engineer Dr. Alai Mokili, seemed to be one of the few who had rejected>>European names, which he called slave names.>>>>"You see sir," the engineer explained, "one of the few sensible things>that>>the ex-dictator of Zaire did for his people was his attempt to get them>to>>take pride in African names. Mobutu's policy of "authenticity" which he>>decreed in the early 70s, had transformed him from Joseph Desire to>Mobutu>>Sese Seko Koko Ngbendu Wa Zabanga, which, meant 'The Cock That Leaves>No>>Hen Unturned.'">>>>"And did the Zaireans follow the cock's example?", Sir John asked.>>>>"Oh yes, they did," Mokili declared. "We began to hear of names like>Kengo>>wa Dondo, Kamanda wa Kamanda and Mbaliga Nzonga. That was when I gave>up my>>slave names of Christopher Columbus, much to my family's distress. My>old>>man said I had betrayed God.">>>>Sir John's face lit up with excitement. Finally, here was an African>who>>seemed to be interested in his cultural identity. There was hope after>all.>>>>He invited the engineer to join him the following morning, on a journey>to>>the Mountains of the Moon and then to Kigezi, where he had served as>>District Commissioner in the 1950s.>>>>Nehemiah agreed to be their chauffeur, having become a keen student of>the>>two gentlemen.>>>>"I will be very happy to take you anywhere, Sir. I want you to call me>>Wagumbuluzi, and not Nehemiah any more sir.">>>>Sir John smiled, already feeling that the trip was bearing fruit.>>>>They set off before dawn, and arrived at Kasese's Hotel Margheritta in>the>>early afternoon.>>>>"Good Lord," Sir John moaned, "you have never changed the name of this>>hotel?">>>>"Oh, we should not change that name," Mokili replied. "You see, I do>not>>think we should change the names which you folks gave to buildings and>>roads. Those were your creations, and so they should retain your>names.">>>>Sir John and Wagumbuluzi looked puzzled.>>>>"But Professor," Wagumbuluzi started, "I thought you wanted African>names?">>>>The professor was smiling, just like he usually did whenever he had a>>student cornered, trying to solve a mathematical puzzle.>>>>"You see," he said, "nobody should change names which others have given>to>>things. That is why we say it was very arrogant of the Europeans to>rename>>our great mountains with names like Elgon, Margheritta peak, Mt.>Stanley,>>and so on. Those mountains over there were known as Rwenjura (where it>>rains a lot). The Europeans mispronounced them as Rwenzori, and got rid>of>>the great names which the Africans had given to each of the mountains>>thousands of years ago. That was very arrogant.">>>>Mokili had given a lot of thought to this subject. He continued:>>"Similarly, our great lakes were desecrated with names like Edward for>Lake>>Rwitanzigye, Victoria for Nnalubaale and so on. I do not even know what>>Lakes Albert and George were called before the Europeans came.">>>>Wagumbuluzi was smiling. "You mean those things which Europeans created>>should retain European names, and those which they found here should go>>back to their African names?">>>>The Professor leaned back, pleased that he had made intellectual>connection>>with the young man.>>>>"You see, Wagu, unless we reclaim our identity, we are going to>disappear>>as a race. We need to revert to those cultural symbols like proper>African>>names, which re-affirm our great heritage.">>>>The Professor then closed his eyes. He had been talking all day, and>>feeling exhausted, he sank back in his seat and fell asleep.>>>>Wagumbuluzi suggested that they head for Kabale via Ntungamo. By the>time>>they got there, it was too dark to continue their journey to Kabale.>>>>"Is there a place we can stay in this town?", Sir John asked.>>>>Wagumbuluzi pulled up in front a small duka (kiosk)-type building.>>>>On it was written, in white paint, "HILTON HOTEL.">>>>"Good Lord," Sir John whispered, "a Hilton Hotel in Ntungamo!">>>>He closed his eyes in prayer. "Lord Jesus, forgive Her Majesty Queen>>Victoria, and her descendants, for the terrible things we did to these>>people's minds.">>>>From the corner of his eye, Wagumbuluzi could see the Englishman>reaching>>for a handkerchief to wipe tears from his eyes.>>______________________________________________________________>>Prince Dugba>> pndugba@ucdavis.edu >>University of California, Davis.>>>>>______________________________________________________>Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com -----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 15:43:29 -0500From: globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Liberia on the USMessage-ID: < 347B3871.3340@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit MJagana@aol.com wrote:> In a message dated 97-11-25 01:33:35 EST, you write:> << Momodou Hillary represented the President of the USA during her last> visit to Africa. FYI> >>> Dear Habib,> FYI, I very much know that, but there is a significant difference in the> language of diplomacy, for the president to personally visit Africa and to> be represented by the wife.> So FYI I am informed >.......take a chill pill> momodou JMomodouI like your style and language. !!What is a chill pill and where can I get one ?.Since you know so muchabout these wonder chill pills and probably tried them also,does it haveany after effects?? (laugh)Moe, tell me how I can get the money pill. PleaseBrother Habibps I hope you can take a joke! I enjoyed yours.--MZ------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 13:45:45 PSTFrom: "Jobst Mnderlein" < joppl@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 19971125214545.19007.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain1)Is there anyone on the list who understands/reads German? I havefinished part of my Diploma-thesis on "Civil society in the Gambia.Democratisation and societal Organisation in the current transformationprocesses" (written in German - I'm sorry) and would love to get somefeed back. Anyone who is interested please let me know.2)Analysing quite a lot of the literature on the GAmbia I found towords/expressions I would love to know the translation of:- "terri" (like in "terri kafo")and- "sosolasso" (which was an NCP slogan some time ago)3) Is there anyone on the list who is member of any Gambian Youthorganisation, e.g GYF, NYSS, Youth Front against Drugs and Alcohol...I would like to find out what you know and think about the situation ofthe youth in the Gambia,how do they participate in social life, culture,politics and so onI'm sorry that my contributions are mostly questions, but at the momentI find it very difficult to get more involved in the discussions that Idon enjoy a lot.p.s.: Can anyone help out. by default I deleted a lot of unreadmessages, this is wahat i sent to the listproc:>GET GAMBIA-L.LOG9711Aand what came in return:Subject: Error Condition Re: Invalid requestGET: missing argumentsSyntax: GET [/password] [parts]______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 19:30:48 -0500 (EST)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: Dr. NyangMessage-ID: <971125193048_1570645330@mrin47>Let me join the chorus and welcome you back to the bantaba (burk, long time)Happy to hear of your position and like the others, look forward to readingyour postings.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 20:15:21 -0500From: Abdou Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu To: Gambia-l List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Jammeh's WealthMessage-ID: < 347CC9A9.365DE0B0@cs.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHey folks,You might be interested in reading a short CNN article to be foundat the following URL:The article for example says: "The German report renewed speculation as to whereJammehfound the money to make several generous donationsrecently. The31-year-old leader who came to power in a 1994coup recentlybought 22 new pickup trucks for his army and inJune gave$10,000 to the Organization of African Unity. "It is increasingly looks like Jammeh is in fact a more astutemanager of his meagre salary than Jawara ever was with his. A richAfrican President is always cause for pause.Abdou.------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 20:22:53 -0500From: Abdou Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Message-ID: < 347CCB6D.85EF9D7A@cs.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHi,Per getting postings from the archives, our archive covers from January31st, 1996 toOctober 19th, 1997 . The discussions are divided into 90 parts.Getting any piece of correspondence involves two steps:(i) Send a command on line by itself to listproc@u.washington.edu toretrieve a list of the files. The command is: index gambia-l -allIn return you will get output that looks like:gambia-l.log9601e (1 part, 3956 bytes) -- We did it !gambia-l.log9602a (1 part, 60055 bytes) -- Re: We did it !gambia-l.log9602b (1 part, 7037 bytes) -- GAMBIA-L digest 1gambia-l.log9710c (1 part, 183620 bytes) -- GAMBIA-L digest 89gambia-l.log9710d (1 part, 299771 bytes) -- GAMBIA-L digest 90These files are in chronological order; gambia-l.log9710d containsthe latest discussions in October of 1997.(ii)Send a command on a line by itself to retrieve the file ofdiscussions that you want. The command is: get gambia-l FILENAME whereFILENAME is the name of the file such as gambia-l.log9710c.Retrieving a file will take a long time as the archives are storedon tape drives. Additionally be careful that you do do not swamp yourown mailbox as these files are very huge. For example, we havegenerated close to 30 Megabytes of discussions which is about 40, 000pages of hard copy [Disclaimer: these are all rough estimates] !-Abdou.Jobst Mnderlein wrote:> 1)Is there anyone on the list who understands/reads German? I have> finished part of my Diploma-thesis on "Civil society in the Gambia.> Democratisation and societal Organisation in the current transformation> processes" (written in German - I'm sorry) and would love to get some> feed back. Anyone who is interested please let me know.> 2)Analysing quite a lot of the literature on the GAmbia I found to> words/expressions I would love to know the translation of:> - "terri" (like in "terri kafo")> and> - "sosolasso" (which was an NCP slogan some time ago)> 3) Is there anyone on the list who is member of any Gambian Youth> organisation, e.g GYF, NYSS, Youth Front against Drugs and Alcohol...> I would like to find out what you know and think about the situation of> the youth in the Gambia,how do they participate in social life, culture,> politics and so on> I'm sorry that my contributions are mostly questions, but at the moment> I find it very difficult to get more involved in the discussions that I> don enjoy a lot.> p.s.: Can anyone help out. by default I deleted a lot of unread> messages, this is wahat i sent to the listproc:> >GET GAMBIA-L.LOG9711A> and what came in return:> Subject: Error Condition Re: Invalid request> GET: missing arguments> Syntax: GET [/password] [parts]> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 25 Nov 1997 22:56:19 -0500From: "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" < paomar@iglou.com To: " gambia-l@u.washington.edu " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ZONE II IN THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 347B9DE3.33C177AC@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHappy Turkey day to everyone.I understand Zone II soccer tournament should be kicking off in theGambia this weekend. Could our fellow babtaba mates in the Gambia bekind and keep us posted about game results as the are palyed? How manyand which countries are taking part in the competition? I wish ourScorpions the best of luck.SCORPIONS ALL THE WAY!!GOD BLESS!!Pa-Mambuna, Lexington------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 08:42:07 + 0100 METFrom: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Message-ID: < 1AA48413247@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITJobst, you may please get in touch at: Garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de. It seems my mail to you did not reachyou or???regardsAlpha------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 09:55:03 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Winnie Madikizela-MandelaMessage-ID: < 9711261455.AA25618@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Gambia-L,The message below was fowarded to me by a friend. Despite my busy schedulelately, I would like to hear your comments on this while I reserve minefor later. However, I have a few questions to ask:1. Would Nelson Mandela have survived and be president today if it wasn'tfor Winnie's role in the liberation srtuggle?2. During the apartheid struggle, wasn't Winnie the one who scarifiedher life and happiness to so as to keep the struggle and theMandela name alive?3. Doesn't she deserve respect, when we think about the fact that shewas the one who consistently traveled (to Washington) to lobbysanctions against the white regime of South Africa?4. Finally, is Winnie Mandela the enemy... or is it the whites?Do you still remember when blacks were treated like dogs? Brtutalized,maimed, beaten, burned, shot...you name. And now here we are proclaimingher a bad person. What a "sell-out"!!!!Regards,Moe S. Jallow---------------------- forwarded message ------------------------THE PRESENT:Today, November 24, l997 Winnie Madikizela-Mandela faces a week longtestimony before The Truth and Reconciliation Committee in Johannesburg.Headed by Desmond Tutu, this committee is charged with inquiring intohuman rights violations during the long history of apartheid in South Africa.Based on these testimonies, people who confess to have violated human rightscould be granted amnesty, and others awarded limited compensation. Whyis Winnie before this commission? Being falsely accused, tried and convictedin l991, why would she need amnesty for anything she allegedly may have doneduring apartheid? Having being sentenced and fined, why amnesty?Focus of the testimony are allegations that Winnie kidnaped, beat andkilled some of the youths that were part of the Mandela Football Club, andmore specifically the death of Stompie Stepei. The youths of the footballclub were bodyguards for Winnie, whose life was constantly in danger dueto the South Africa Security Police. Often, Winnie's bodyguard wereinfiltrated by spies of the Security Police. Winnie has denied all theabove charges, and I whole heartedly believe her. Whatever she did, shedid for the Struggle. If she killed or ordered someone killed, sheprobably did it for her own safety.This testimony is not about truth or reconciliation. It is about powerwithin the ANC. Despite her so called conviction, her allegedembezzlement and firing from her position as deputy minister, Winnie stillremains strong and popular to large numbers of South Africans. Why isWinnie subpoena to appear before this committee? Because she has angeredthe leadership of the ANC by challenging the preferred candidate forDeputy President. Winnie's bid for the deputy presidency has rattledsenior party officials, who fear she may come out as a favorite. Thisposition would open the way to the highest position in the land afterNelson Mandela retires in l999. This therefore, is ply to weaken Winniepolitically.THE PAST:Winnie was born in small village called Bizana, in the Transkei region.She recieved a diploma in Social work for Jan Hofmeyer School, and a B.Ain Political Science, with major in International Relations from theUniversity of Witwatersrand, Johannnesburg. She was introduced to NelsonMandela in 1956 by Oliver Tambo's girlfriend who happen to be Winnie'sfriend. Two years later, the two got married. Nelson Mandela was triedfor treason and sentenced to life in prison. While in prison, Winnie wasthe life, the breath and the mouthpiece of Nelson Mandela. Except for herbravery, Nelson would have languished and died unforgotten in prison.Winnie 's bravery and no-nonsense character not only earned herinternational respect, but brought the struggles of South Africa to theforefront. Winnie Mandela can be single- handedly credited with keepingher husband's name alive during the 27 years of imprisonment. The worldwould never forget the day Nelson Mandela walked out of prison with Winnieby her side.What did Winnie get for 27 years of struggle in keeping Nelson Mandela'sand the South African dream alive? Divorce papers and a position asjunior deputy minister, from which she was fired shortly. Oh, how soonthe world forgets! Winnie was constantly watched, spied on by theSecurity Police, harrassed, raided, banned from Soweto, and put insolitary confinement for 18 months, most of which was spent in totaldarkness. Oh, how soon Nelson forget that he owns his very life to Godand Winnie. Infidelty? Winnie was not open or disrespectful about it.Her alleged accomplice also devoted all his efforts to the struggle andgetting Nelson out of prison. Winnie is human, and humans make mistake.Could Nelson not find it in his heart to forgive Winnie?On this matter she said:I do not understand how a man who speaks of forgiveness andreconciliation, a man who forgave a system that imprisonedhim for 27 years, could not do the same in his own house.THE FUTURE:Ted Koppel, on an interview last week, ask Winnie what the future holds.She simply replied:I do not know. I never planned everything that has happenedso far. I did not choose to be in the center of the South Africanstruggle, God put me there.I have watched in painful silence my character being butchered in themedia. I have witnessed my contribution to this democracy beingvillified and ridiculed. I have agonised over the deafenning silence offriends who stand and watch with sadistic pleasure over this. I havewatched state serial killers recieve state pardons and treated betterby the highest authority. I intend to testify before the The TruthCommission.I intend to bare my soul to the scrutiny of my country. I beg that itbe done in public. I beg that these issues be tested by thevigilance of the public. Let me claim decent treatment once and forall.For all she has done for her country and our continent, is this what shedeserves? Winnie will live through this week, and will emerge strongerthan ever, she will remain: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, The Great.SOME FAMOUS QUOTES:-------------------I AM SADDEN BY ALL THIS. I AM VERY FOND OF HER.SHE IS THE ICON OF THE STRUGGLE. WE MUST NOTFORGET THAT.Bishop Desmond Tutu on WinnieNovember 25, l997I STAND BEFORE YOU ALL WOMEN, FULLY AWARE OFTHE ACCUSTIONS HURLED AT ME. BUT I STAND DEFIANT,TALL AND STRONG BECAUSE THE STRUGGLE IS STILLGOING ON AND I'M STILL IN IT.Winnie Madikizela-MandelaApril 19, 1997THE HONORABLE WINNIE MANDELA HAS BEEN FOR30 YEARS HARASSED, THROWN IN PRISON, ISOLATEDAND BEATEN, BUT SHE NEVER LOST HER RESOLVE.Prof. Hasan SisayChico State UniversityNovember 15, 1995GLOBALLY, WOMEN HAVE A DUTY TO FIGHT FOR THERIGHTS OF ALL OUR SISTERS. IN SOUTH AFRICA WE CANTEACH YOU THE GAME. WOMEN ARE EMPOWEREDTHROUGH EDUCATION. THIS IS WHERE WE MUST START.Winnie Madikizela-MandelaChico State UniversityApril 15,1995==========================================================================--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:10:12 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ZONE II IN THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 9711261510.AA44758@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitPa-Mambuna, you wrote:> Happy Turkey day to everyone.> GOD BLESS!!Happy Turkey day to you too, bro! Wishing you all the best on this greatday of American tradition called THANKSGIVING. But for us, we can justthink of it as TOBASKI...eat till you drop!Regards,Moe S. Jallow=========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:21:59 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ZONE II IN THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 9711261521.AA43980@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitPa-Mambuna, you wrote:> I understand Zone II soccer tournament should be kicking off in the> Gambia this weekend. Could our fellow babtaba mates in the Gambia be> kind and keep us posted about game results as the are palyed? How many> and which countries are taking part in the competition? I wish our> Scorpions the best of luck.> SCORPIONS ALL THE WAY!!Questions for anyone:1. When was the last time the SCORPIONS won the cup?2. What is the hottest first division team in the Gambia? I used to be aHAWKS fan ... is the team still in existence?3. Who is the best soccer player in the country at this point in time?4. Will the professionals abroad be participating in ZONE II tournament?5. Is basketball still a big game in the Gambia (Banjul)? If so, who isthe Michael Jordan of the Gambia basketball clubs?Thanks for any reponses?Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:33:11 -0500 (EST)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Dr. Sulayman NyangMessage-ID: < 971126103310_195538004@mrin45.mail.aol.com Welcome and a big hello to Dr. Sulayman Nyang, an old friend l have not seenor talked to in a long time. Congratulations for continuing to excel. Pleasefeel free to contact me at my private e-mail address.Sister Jabou Joh.------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:37:17 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Winnie Madikizela-MandelaMessage-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD54@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain> Winnie will live through this week, and will emerge stronger> than ever, she will remain: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, The Great.YES, YES, YES - SHE WILL FOREVER STAND TALL, HER FORTITUDE UNSHAKEN FORSHE KNOWS WHAT THE STRUGGLE IS ABOUT - SHE HAS LIVED THE STRUGGLE!!!. IAM WITH YOU MAMA WINNIE.ALLUTA CONTINUA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Soffie------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:35:11 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Time to discard English names -- a moment of reflectionMessage-ID: < 9711261535.AA34166@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitN'dey Marie, you wrote:> Gambia-l:> Here's one of those thought provoking articles that makes you take a moment> to reflect on it. REad on......>> >>Letter to a Kampala Friend:> >>Time to discard English names> >>The Monitor November 17, 1997Great reading, N'dey Marie. Just great!ThanksRegards,Moe S. Jallow========================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:40:06 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ThanksgivingMessage-ID: < 9711261540.AA10954@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHabib, you wrote:> Hope you all have a nice and enjoyable turkey day> Does it not remind you of Harri -Tobaski or Easter Nan Buru celebration> of families and friends.> I suggest we get a Halal killed turkey (or you go to the farm and do it> yourself) and invite your closest Gambian neighbour or friend.> Let us join the celebration if we can afford it. Why not??> Dr Nyang any thoughts or opinion on this> Should we be part of it of not ?> HabibHappy Turkey day to you too, brother Habib.Great suggestion...and will do!Regards,Moe S. Jallow====================================================================--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Momodou





Denmark

10487 Posts Posted - 10 Sep 2021 : 15:26:56

Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:52:06 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Liberia on the US

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Habib, you wrote:



> Momodou Jagana, you wrote:

>

> > So FYI I am informed >.......take a chill pill

> >

> > momodou J

>

> Momodou

> I like your style and language. !!

> What is a chill pill and where can I get one ?.Since you know so much

> about these wonder chill pills and probably tried them also,does it have

> any after effects?? (laugh)

> Moe, tell me how I can get the money pill. Please

> Brother Habib

> ps I hope you can take a joke! I enjoyed yours.



Brother Habib,



Hehehe... I like that one. Yes, Jagana, show give us the money pill

instead.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:56:12 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Message-ID: <





> From

> Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 09:55:03 -0500 (EST)

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Hello Gambia-L,

>

> The message below was fowarded to me by a friend. Despite my busy schedule

> lately, I would like to hear your comments on this while I reserve mine

> for later. However, I have a few questions to ask:

>

> 1. Would Nelson Mandela have survived and be president today if it wasn't

> for Winnie's role in the liberation srtuggle?

>

> 2. During the apartheid struggle, wasn't Winnie the one who scarified

> her life and happiness to so as to keep the struggle and the

> Mandela name alive?

>

> 3. Doesn't she deserve respect, when we think about the fact that she

> was the one who consistently traveled (to Washington) to lobby

> sanctions against the white regime of South Africa?

>

> 4. Finally, is Winnie Mandela the enemy... or is it the whites?

>

> Do you still remember when blacks were treated like dogs? Brtutalized,

> maimed, beaten, burned, shot...you name. And now here we are proclaiming

> her a bad person. What a "sell-out"!!!!

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>



Moe, I think that Winnie and many of South Africa's leaders did a lot during the Apartheid days to be admired for. However, when it comes to what is going on now and what the former husband can do, it should be clear that he or everyone else in the Truth Committee took up their jobs to carry out their responsibilities WITHOUT FEAR OR FAVOR! It is all part of the PRICE South African must pay for equallity under the the law.



Malanding jaiteh



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 11:08:49 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Hermeneutics of STOP sign (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



HERMENEUTICS (=the study of the meaning of scripture) IN EVERYDAY LIFE



Suppose you're traveling to work and you see a stop sign. What do

you do? That depends on how you exegete (=interpret) the stop

sign.



1. A postmodernist deconstructs the sign (knocks it over with his

car), ending forever the tyranny of the north-south traffic over

the east-west traffic.



2. Similarly, a Marxist refuses to stop because he sees the stop

sign as an instrument of class conflict. He concludes that the

bourgeois use the north-south road and obstruct the progress of

the workers in the east-west road.



3. A serious and educated Catholic rolls through the intersection

because he believes he cannot understand the stop sign apart from

its interpretive community and tradition. Observing that the

interpretive community doesn't take it too seriously, he doesn't

feel obligated to take it too seriously either.



4. An average Catholic (or Orthodox or Coptic or Anglican or

Methodist or Presbyterian or whatever) doesn't bother to read the

sign but he'll stop if the car in front of him does.



5. A fundamentalist, taking the text very literally, stops at the

stop sign and waits for it to tell him to go.



6. A seminary-educated evangelical preacher might look up "STOP"

in his lexicons of English and discover that it can mean: 1)

something which prevents motion, such as a plug for a drain, or a

block of wood that prevents a door from closing; 2) a location

where a train or bus lets off passengers. The main point of his

sermon the following Sunday on this text is: when you see a stop

sign, it is a place where traffic is naturally clogged, so it is

a good place to let off passengers from your car.



7. An orthodox Jew does one of two things: a) Take another route

to work that doesn't have a stop sign so that he doesn't run the

risk of disobeying the Law; b) Stop at the sign, say "Blessed art

thou, O Lord our God, king of the universe, who hast given us thy

commandment to stop," wait 3 seconds according to his watch, and

then proceed. Incidently, the Talmud has the following comments

on this passage: R[abbi] Meir says: He who does not stop shall

not live long. R. Hillel says: Cursed is he who does not count to

three before proceeding. R. Simon ben Yudah says: Why three?

Because the Holy One, blessed be He, gave us the Law, the

Prophets, and the Writings. R. ben Issac says: Because of the

three patriarchs. R. Yehuda says: Why bless the Lord at a stop

sign? Because it says, "Be still and know that I am God"....



8. A scholar from the Jesus Seminar concludes that the passage

"STOP" undoubtably was never uttered by Jesus himself because

being the progressive Jew that He was, He would never have wanted

to stifle peoples' progress. Therefore, STOP must be a textual

insertion belonging entirely to stage III of the gospel

tradition, when the church was first confronted by traffic in its

parking lot.



9. A NT scholar notices that there is no stop sign on Mark street

but there is one on Matthew and Luke streets, and concludes that

the ones on Luke and Matthew streets are both copied from a sign

on a street no one has ever seen called "Q" Street. There is an

excellent 300 page doctoral dissertation on the origin of these

stop signs and the differences between stop signs on Matthew and

Luke street in the scholar's commentary on the passage. There is

an unfortunate omission in the dissertation, however; it doesn't

explain the meaning of the text!



10. An OT scholar points out that there are a number of stylistic

differences between the first and second half of the passage

"STOP." For example, "ST" contains no enclosed areas and 5 line

endings, whereas "OP" contains two enclosed areas and only one

line termination. He concludes that the author for the second part

is different from the author of the first part and probably lived

hundreds of years later. Later scholars determine that the second

half is itself actually written by two separate authors beause of

similar stylistic differences between the "O" and the "P".



11. Another prominent OT scholar notes in his commentary that the

stop sign would fit better into the context three streets back.

Unfortunately, he neglected to explain why in his commentary.)

Clearly it was moved to its present location by a later redactor.

He thus exegetes the intersection as though the sign were not

there.



12. Because of the difficulties in interpretation, another OT

scholar amends the text, changing the "T" to "H". "SHOP" is much

easier to understand in context than "STOP" because of the

multiplicity of stores in the area. The textual corruption

probably occurred because "SHOP" is so similar to "STOP" on the

sign several streets back, that it is a natural mistake for a

scribe to make. Thus the sign should be interpreted to announce

the existence of a shopping area. If this is true, it could

indicate that both meanings are valid, thus making the thrust of

the message "STOP (AND) SHOP."



13. A "prophetic" preacher notices that the square root of the

sum of the numeric representations of the letters S-T-O-P

(sigma-tau-omicron-pi in the Greek alphabet), multiplied by 40

(the number of testing), and divided by four (the number of the

world--north, south, east, and west), equals 666. Therefore, he

concludes that stop signs are the dreaded "mark of the beast," a

harbinger of divine judgment upon the world, and must be avoided

at all costs.







===========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 11:12:48 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Humor: Any lawyers out there?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hope you enjoy!



----------------------



Recently reported in the Massachusetts Bar Association Lawyers

Journal, the following are 22 questions actually asked of witnesses

by attorneys during trials and, in certain cases, the responses

given by insightful witnesses:





1. "Now doctor, isn't it true that when a person dies in his sleep,



he doesn't know about it until the next morning?"







2. "The youngest son, the twenty-year old, how old is he?"







3. "Were you present when your picture was taken?"







4. "Were you alone or by yourself?"







5. "Was it you or your younger brother who was killed in the war?"







6. "Did he kill you?"







7. "How far apart were the vehicles at the time of the collision?"







8. "You were there until the time you left, is that true?"







9. "How many times have you committed suicide?"







10. Q: "So the date of conception (of the baby) was August 8th?"



A: "Yes."



Q: "And what were you doing at that time?"







11. Q: "She had three children, right?"



A: "Yes."



Q: "How many were boys?"



A: "None."



Q: "Were there any girls?"







12. Q: "You say the stairs went down to the basement?"



A: "Yes."



Q: "And these stairs, did they go up also?"







13. Q: "Mr. Slatery, you went on a rather elaborate honeymoon,



didn't you?"



A: "I went to Europe, Sir."



Q: "And you took your new wife?"







14. Q: "How was your first marriage terminated?"



A: "By death."



Q: "And by who's death was it terminated?"







15. Q: "Can you describe the individual?"



A: "He was about medium height and had a beard."



Q: "Was this a male, or a female?"





16. Q: "Is your appearance here this morning pursuant to a



deposition notice which I sent to your attorney?"



A: "No, this is how I dress when I go to work."





17. Q: "Doctor, how many autopsies have you performed on dead



people?"



A: "All my autopsies are performed on dead people."







18. Q: "All your responses must be oral, OK? What school did you go



to?"



A: "Oral."







19. Q: "Do you recall the time that you examined the body?"



A:"The autopsy started around 8:30 p.m.."



Q: "And Mr. Dennington was dead at the time?"



A: "No, he was sitting on the table wondering why I was doing



an autopsy."







20. Q: "You were not shot in the fracas?"



A: "No, I was shot midway between the fracas and the navel."







21. Q: "Are you qualified to give a urine sample?"



A: "I have been since early childhood."





22. Q: "Doctor, before you performed the autopsy, did you check for



a pulse?"



A: "No."



Q: "Did you check for blood pressure?"



A: "No."



Q: "Did you check for breathing?"



A: "No."



Q: "So, then it is possible that the patient was alive when



you began the autopsy?"



A: "No."



Q: "How can you be so sure, Doctor?"



A: "Because his brain was sitting on my desk in a jar."



Q: "But could the patient have still been alive nevertheless?"



A: "It is possible that he could have been alive and practicing



law somewhere."



=========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 11:27:03 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Thanksgiving

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> Habib, you wrote:

> >

> > Hope you all have a nice and enjoyable turkey day

> > Does it not remind you of Harri -Tobaski or Easter Nan Buru celebration

> > of families and friends.

> > I suggest we get a Halal killed turkey (or you go to the farm and do it

> > yourself) and invite your closest Gambian neighbour or friend.

> > Let us join the celebration if we can afford it. Why not??

> > Dr Nyang any thoughts or opinion on this

> > Should we be part of it of not ?

> > Habib

>

> Happy Turkey day to you too, brother Habib.

>

> Great suggestion...and will do!

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

> ====================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> ---------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks Moe and have a great day.

To all in the Gambia-l group --

Happy Thanksgiving

peace

Habib



ps I got a fresh ly halal killed turkey yesterday near Baltimore.

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 11:39:39 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:

>

> > From

> > Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 09:55:03 -0500 (EST)

> > From:

> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> > Subject: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

> > Mime-Version: 1.0

> > Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit

> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> >

> > Hello Gambia-L,

> >

> > The message below was fowarded to me by a friend. Despite my busy schedule

> > lately, I would like to hear your comments on this while I reserve mine

> > for later. However, I have a few questions to ask:

> >

> > 1. Would Nelson Mandela have survived and be president today if it wasn't

> > for Winnie's role in the liberation srtuggle?

> >

> > 2. During the apartheid struggle, wasn't Winnie the one who scarified

> > her life and happiness to so as to keep the struggle and the

> > Mandela name alive?

> >

> > 3. Doesn't she deserve respect, when we think about the fact that she

> > was the one who consistently traveled (to Washington) to lobby

> > sanctions against the white regime of South Africa?

> >

> > 4. Finally, is Winnie Mandela the enemy... or is it the whites?

> >

> > Do you still remember when blacks were treated like dogs? Brtutalized,

> > maimed, beaten, burned, shot...you name. And now here we are proclaiming

> > her a bad person. What a "sell-out"!!!!

> >

> > Regards,

> > Moe S. Jallow

> >

>

> Moe, I think that Winnie and many of South Africa's leaders did a lot during the Apartheid days to be admired for. However, when it comes to what is going on now and what the former husband can do, it should be clear that he or everyone else in the Truth Committee took up their jobs to carry out their responsibilities WITHOUT FEAR OR FAVOR! It is all part of the PRICE South African must pay for equallity under the the law.

>

> Malanding jaiteh



....





I have high regards for Mrs. Winnie Mandella and her courage for the

struggle which eventually lead to the freedom of President Mandella.

Secondly, how many freedom fighters get praise from the western media??

I do not expect her to get a fair trial but if she did what is alledged

a simple apology to me would suffice.

( Israel's prime minister - the late Menahem Began - did worst things

like bombing the King David Hotel and killed many jews and Arabs in his

fight for his country but after an apology he was forgiven and became

the Prime minister . Winnie has not done similar killings but why are

forgeting all her positive contributions to the African continent

Amanza to Winnie



Habib

--

MZ



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 17:42:46 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'Gambia-L'" <

Subject: Cabral Cup II in the Gambia

Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101164@DKDIFS02>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCFA92.B6A95090"



This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understand

this format, some or all of this message may not be legible.



------ =_NextPart_000_01BCFA92.B6A95090

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



8 month back when I had to plan my tour to The Gambia I planned to go

when The Gambia should host the Cabral Cup zone II in october.

Unfortunately they later postponed from october as planned till

november-december. But I manage to see interviews given from the

Scorpions training camp in Ghana. And I was really disappointed. The

players interviewed had allready started to think negative, and prepare

all the excuses WHEN they failed. "The preparations started too late"

"shirts were missing" etc, etc. Instead of positive thinking: "We

started late, BUT we will be ready in time" "Even lack of shirts we

train with great confidence and the play is better every day" or

something like that. I ended my tour contributing to the Scorpions, and

I did send them a small note, wishing good luck, but allso that they

should "bite like scorpions" and not fear the senegalese. Some of my

gambia friends have promissed to tape the matches and post them to

Denmark. I do hope that I will come to see positive attitudes and great

performance from the SCORPIONS. A big new scoreboard was build at the

Bakau stadium. Like the national danish team means a lot to the danish,

I do hope that the SCORPIONS will bring glamour to the Gambia. =

Asbj=F8rn

Nordam







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 12:41:26 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: FYI: FELLOWSHIP, African Development Dissertation Workshop (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



FELLOWSHIP:



African Development Dissertation Workshop

at University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana

May 7-10, 1998



THEME: The Arts and Humanities in Africa's Economic and Political

Transitions



The wave of political and economic reforms that have swept over Africa

in the last decade and the continent's earlier post-colonial experience

affected not only people's relationship with markets and governments,

but also their modes and content of self-expression, concepts of

identity, and value systems. The forces behind these social,

political, and economic movements are both internal and external and

have expressed themselves in the popular culture as well as formal

statements of recognized authorities.

Hence theatre, music, film, literature, and the visual arts have both

reflected and shaped economic and political developments in the

continent.



The dissertation workshop on the arts and humanities in Africa's

economic and political transitions will provide a venue for intensive

discussion of research proposals relating to the arts in any

manifestation to African development. The intent is to help students

develop methodologically and theoretically rigorous research designs for

doctoral work that is relevant to African development. While

methodology will vary with subject matter and discipline, all proposals

should include at least nine months of field work in Africa.



ELIGIBILITY: African students enrolled in doctoral programs in the

behavioral and social sciences, fine and applied arts, and humanities

are eligible. Students need not have advanced to candidacy, but must

have a written dissertation research proposal. Applicants should submit

a research proposal of 10 to 15 pages, a curriculum vitae, a list of

graduate courses completed, and a letter of reference form their

academic advisor or research supervisor.



APPLICATION DEADLINE: January 15, 1998



Address the application to: Paul Tiyambe Zeleza

Professor of History & Director of

African Studies

Center for African Studies

210 International Studies

910 S. Fifth Street

Champaign, IL 61820



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Contact Sue Swisher at the Center for African

Studies at

217-333-6335



==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 12:49:09 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: OBITUARY: Malawi's Kamuzu Banda

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



FYI, former Malawian president Kamuzu Banda has died in a Johannesburg

clinic. He was believed to be 99 years old.



VOA's correspondent Alex Belida reports from South Africa:



" Mr. Banda was flown to Johannesburg from his home in

Malawi earlier this month after contracting pneumonia and falling

into a coma. A spokeswoman at the clinic where he had been

treated says he died Tuesday night of respiratory failure.

Mr. Banda led malawi from its independence in 1964 until the

country's first democratic elections in 1994 -- three decades in

which he single-handedly controlled virtually every aspect of the

nation's life, ruthlessly suppressing any opposition. after his

ouster, he was charged with murder but acquitted.



The South African government Wednesday expressed regret at Mr.

Banda's death. president Nelson Mandela paid tribute to the

former Malawian leader, telling reporters that despite his public

image and his links with the former apartheid government, Mr.

Banda did many positive things people did not know about,

including aiding the black liberation movement in Zimbabwe and

providing the African National Congress with financial

assistance. " (signed)



--------------------------------



Source: Voice of America





========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 13:12:25 -0500 (EST)

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To: africans@iastate.edu

Subject: Graduate Students Needed (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



>>Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 11:14:52 -0600

>>From: Tom Franti <

>>Subject: Graduate Students Needed

>>X-Sender:

>>To:

>

>>Dear Colleagues:

>>

>>We have two graduate assistantships available for students interested in

>>hydrology, nonpoint source pollution modeling and water quality. One is=

an

>>M.S. level and one a Ph.D. Please inform interested students and forward

>>any names to me. Thanks.

>>Tom

>>

>>I have typed descriptions of the positions below as well as attached a=

file

>>with a more information.

>>

>>Assistantships

>>

>>Ph.D: One (1) Ph.D. Graduate Research Assistantship is available to=

develop

>>new modeling approaches to the hydrology and water quality interactions

>>within riparian buffers. The candidate will advance the study of the

>>hydrology of vegetative buffers and their impact on reducing nonpoint

>>source pollution. The modeling will lead to improved engineering and

>>application of riparian buffer systems in the Great Plains. Laboratory=

and

>>field validation will be required as part of the modeling. The candidate

>>will be part of a multi disciplinary research team addressing this issue.

>>Knowledge of advanced hydrologic models and computer programming skills=

are

>>required.

>>

>>M.S: One (1) M.S. Graduate Research Assistantship is available to evaluate

>>surface water quality from agricultural management systems. Research will

>>include computer modeling (GLEAMS and AGNPS), field plot data analysis,

>>evaluation of hydrologic data from small watersheds, and laboratory

>>analysis for water quality parameters.

>>

>> Research Assistants will be responsible for independent computer odeling

>>evaluation, data collection, and laboratory work. A new computer lab,

>>including GIS capabilities is available for graduate research. Excellent

>>laboratory and field facilities are available for experimental analysis.

>>Research Assistants will develop strong communication and time management

>>skills while working on a variety of projects, and will prepare

>>publications and deliver oral presentations based on their research=

results.

>>

>>

>>Attachment Converted: C:\OFFINETW\eudora\GRADPOS.bck

>>

>>________________________________________________________________

>> Thomas G. Franti, Ph.D., P.E.

>> Assistant Professor and=20

>> Surface Water Management Specialist

>> Biological Systems Engineering Department

>> University of Nebrasaka-Lincoln

>> 234 L.W. Chase Hall, Lincoln, NE 68583-0726

>> Ph: 402-472-9872 Fax: 402-472-6338

>> Email:

>>

>> Visit the Platte Watershed Program website at:

>>

>>________________________________________________________________

>Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name=3D"GRADPOS.BCK";

> x-mac-type=3D"42494E41"; x-mac-creator=3D"6D646F73"



>Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=3D"GRADPOS.BCK"

>

>=FFWPCu=10



-----------------------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie =20

Graduate Research Associate

The Ohio State University

Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

590 Woody Hayes Drive

Columbus, OH 43210



Fax: (614)292-9448

Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

E-mail:





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 13:17:44 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Jammeh's Wealth

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Abdou Touray, you wrote:



>

> Hey folks,

> You might be interested in reading a short CNN article to be found

> at the following URL:

> http://cnn.com/WORLD/africa/9711/15/AP001063.ap.html



Thanks for the URL. Yeah, it really makes one wonder if there is any truth

in this. Do you not smell a rat?



The German Public television reported:



"... it had secretly filmed the gold in a Gambian warehouse and

claimed that Mobutu associates were selling it on the

international market. "



Well, when do we get to see it? Jobst, what's the latest on this in

Germany?





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 13:51:05 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: A Nigerian Prodigy

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



This is incredible!!



Who amongst you remember when you were 5 years old? :-)))))))).



PANA news agency reports:



" ... a five-year-old Nigerian boy is preparing to take the

British General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) examination

in maths, following his excellent mastery of the subject in spite of

his tender age.



But while the British media are hailing Joshua Bright as a prodigy, his

parents say they are just nurturing a gift which all children have.



Every child has a gift, and it is up to the parents and the teachers to

identify the gift and encourage it, said Gbola Bright, Joshua's father,

a chemistry graduate of the University of Lagos, one of Nigeria's major

institutions of higher learning.



Joshua began displaying his mathematical ability at the tender age of

two after listening to times tables recorded on musical tapes which his

father was using to teach older children maths.



As soon as Joshua's father recognised his son's gift, the parents began

giving him extra lessons in computer skills and basic maths.



His school in the East London Borough of Hackney, home to many

Africans, noted: Joshua is always keen to contribute to class dicussion

and displays a good memory for previous learning. However, he finds it

difficult to wait his turn, usually knowing the correct answer, and

will often answer for other children.



Ironically, Hackney is one of the boroughs in the UK that government

inspectors have identitified as several failing schools and

institutions where educational standards are low.



-------------------------------------



Source: PANA News.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 13:59:18 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Cabral Cup II in the Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Asbjorn, you wrote:



> 8 month back when I had to plan my tour to The Gambia I planned to go

> when The Gambia should host the Cabral Cup zone II in october.

> Unfortunately they later postponed from october as planned till

> november-december. But I manage to see interviews given from the

> Scorpions training camp in Ghana. And I was really disappointed. The

> players interviewed had allready started to think negative, and prepare

> all the excuses WHEN they failed. "The preparations started too late"

> "shirts were missing" etc, etc. Instead of positive thinking: "We

> started late, BUT we will be ready in time" "Even lack of shirts we

> train with great confidence and the play is better every day" or

> something like that. I ended my tour contributing to the Scorpions, and

> I did send them a small note, wishing good luck, but allso that they

> should "bite like scorpions" and not fear the senegalese. Some of my

> gambia friends have promissed to tape the matches and post them to

> Denmark. I do hope that I will come to see positive attitudes and great

> performance from the SCORPIONS. A big new scoreboard was build at the

> Bakau stadium. Like the national danish team means a lot to the danish,

> I do hope that the SCORPIONS will bring glamour to the Gambia.

> Asbjorn

> Nordam



Asbjorn,



Thank you for the quick run down. I see that, when it comes to soccer,

SENEGAL is still our biggest enemy :-))). Sounds very natural!



When will this rivalry end, if ever? Is SENEGAL still the dominant team?



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 14:17:02 -0800 (PST)

From: "D. Singhateh" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Mr. Jaiteh, I think you brought up a very interesting argument:

rather, somewhat convincing. However, I think the problem in Winnie's case

has something to do with what is referred to as "divide and rule". I

think Winnie is one of the few icons of our time that we all could emulate

(male and female alike). Instead, she is been made the scapegoat for South

Africa's past.

Nelson Mandela has been and will remain to be my hero, but I think

he made a mistake that hum... guess it. I think Winnie deserves a lot not

only from him but also from post apartheid south Africa in general. It is

mind boggling how he (Mr. Mandela) and few of the elicits in ANC could

distant themselves from Winnie after all she went through to free him and

south Africa or perhaps I don't know any better. Either way, I think the

sad plight of their relation certainly will remain to mark a watershed in

south Africa's history or so I envisioned.

Thanx,

Dawdab Singhateh.





On Wed, 26 Nov 1997, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:



>

> > From

> > Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 09:55:03 -0500 (EST)

> > From:

> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> > Subject: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

> > Mime-Version: 1.0

> > Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit

> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> >

> > Hello Gambia-L,

> >

> > The message below was fowarded to me by a friend. Despite my busy schedule

> > lately, I would like to hear your comments on this while I reserve mine

> > for later. However, I have a few questions to ask:

> >

> > 1. Would Nelson Mandela have survived and be president today if it wasn't

> > for Winnie's role in the liberation srtuggle?

> >

> > 2. During the apartheid struggle, wasn't Winnie the one who scarified

> > her life and happiness to so as to keep the struggle and the

> > Mandela name alive?

> >

> > 3. Doesn't she deserve respect, when we think about the fact that she

> > was the one who consistently traveled (to Washington) to lobby

> > sanctions against the white regime of South Africa?

> >

> > 4. Finally, is Winnie Mandela the enemy... or is it the whites?

> >

> > Do you still remember when blacks were treated like dogs? Brtutalized,

> > maimed, beaten, burned, shot...you name. And now here we are proclaiming

> > her a bad person. What a "sell-out"!!!!

> >

> > Regards,

> > Moe S. Jallow

> >

>

> Moe, I think that Winnie and many of South Africa's leaders did a lot during the Apartheid days to be admired for. However, when it comes to what is going on now and what the former husband can do, it should be clear that he or everyone else in the Truth Committee took up their jobs to carry out their responsibilities WITHOUT FEAR OR FAVOR! It is all part of the PRICE South African must pay for equallity under the the law.

>

> Malanding jaiteh

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 22:17:42 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Dear Folks,

Regarding Mrs Winnie Madikezela-Mandela: On BBC Focus on Africa, 25/11/97;

It was reported that "Baroness"Emma Nicholson was taking private

prosecution on murder charges against Winnie on behalf of Stompie ??'s

mother;

now this Emma Nicholson if I recall was a short-lived Minsiter or junior

minister under Margaret Thatcher..the latter and her cabinet was very

famous in affording apartheid much needed breathing space in its latter

years and also holding the ANC and Mandala as communist-terrorists;

I think Nicholson should just simply be deported as an undesirable and

unwanted element in Africa..

I don't care whether Winnie is guilty or innocent; Emma does not have a

voice or vote in our affairs; it is like having the KKK decide on black on

black crime



folks, I have used the utmost restraint in not calling the b******* the

names she deserves in my opinion.

pmj



> From: Modou Jallow <







Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 19:52:49 PST

From: "kebba trawally" <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Assalamu Alaikum,

I thnk you very much for accepting into the Gambia list. In this regard,

I would like to give a brief introduction of myself as require.

I was born at Sukuta village, Jarra East District, Lower River Division

in 1971. I attended Sukuta Primary School from 1980 to 1986. I then

joined Nusrat High School from 1986 to 1991 for my Ordinary Level. From

there I joined Sait Augustine's High School from 1991 to 1993 for my

Advanced Level. After finishing my Advanced Level in 1993, I was

fortunate to get admission into International Islamic

University(Malaysia) in Jully 1994. I am now a final year student in

Bachelor of Business Administration program with Finance as my

concentration area.

I do hope that my membership of Gambia list would be of great benefit to

all of us. I wish everyone great success in all our engagements.







>





------------------------------



Mr.Jallow,



I don't think I could say it better myself!The Third Force,as Winnie calls

them,with their racist friends around the world,esp.those of them in

Britain, want to do everything that could help puncture Winnie's chances of

becoming the future president of South Africa.



Thabo Nbeki may or may not be the next president of South Africa, but sadly

for her enemies,the Mother of the Nation would sooner or later become the

president of South Africa;and when that happens, she would do exactly what

the white establishment and its friends are so scared of,namely,the real

dismantlement of all the white power structures without which the real

enpowerment of Shaka's children would never materialise.



Could the South African diamond giant,De Beers,for instance,ever imagine the

day when 80 or 90% of its board members would be black men and women?! And

what about the gold industry and the banks and how would most white families

manage to clean up and feed themselves in a world in which they could no

longer afford to pay black nannies and domestic helps to do that for

them.These are the real stuffs that is scaring them to death,and who else

could deliver that last blow to the remnants of apartheid than the very

woman who has kept the liberation candle burning for twenty-seven eternal

years.



Winnie,we are waiting! Come and rule over us,its your turn now.







Reagrds Basss!

>Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

> via Commit

>

>

>Dear Folks,

>Regarding Mrs Winnie Madikezela-Mandela: On BBC Focus on Africa, 25/11/97;

>It was reported that "Baroness"Emma Nicholson was taking private

>prosecution on murder charges against Winnie on behalf of Stompie ??'s

>mother;

>now this Emma Nicholson if I recall was a short-lived Minsiter or junior

>minister under Margaret Thatcher..the latter and her cabinet was very

>famous in affording apartheid much needed breathing space in its latter

>years and also holding the ANC and Mandala as communist-terrorists;

>I think Nicholson should just simply be deported as an undesirable and

>unwanted element in Africa..

>I don't care whether Winnie is guilty or innocent; Emma does not have a

>voice or vote in our affairs; it is like having the KKK decide on black on

>black crime

>

>folks, I have used the utmost restraint in not calling the b******* the

>names she deserves in my opinion.

>pmj

>

------------------------------



Hillo members,

My name is Sarjo Marenah,I was burn in 1975,in Kaur Janneh Kund ,Lower

Saloum District,Central River Division.

I started at Armitage High School for my O'levels,but soon

transfered to Albert Academy in Freetown,Sierra Leone,where I completed

both "O" and "A"Levels.Iam now pursuing my undergraduate degree in

Accounting at The International Islamic University-Malaysia.

I am a freshman student.

It's a pleasure to join this L.

Thank you.





------------------------------



Hello gambia-l, kindly complete this survey and return back to me at

Unnisaa@aol.com



1) What is your ethnicity?



2) What is your Country of origin?



3) What is your highest level of education?



4) What is your gender? a)female b)male



5) What is your age? a)16-19 b)20-25 c)26-30 d)31-35 e)36-up



6) What do you think are the five most important things our governments

and we must do to have a united Africa?

a)



b)



C)



d)



e)



7) What are the five most important things our governments and we can do

to stop ethnic conflict in Africa?



a)



b)



c)



d)



e)



8) What do you think are the five most important things we should do to

avoid military violence in Africa?

a)



b)



c)



d)



e)



9) What role should our governments and we play in order to stop

corruption in Africa?





10) What are the five most important things we should do to unite with

all African descendents around the globe?

a)



b)



c)



d)



e)



11) What type of government do you think a united Africa should have and

why?







THANK YOU FOR COMPLETING THIS SURVEY! E-MAIL TO



Date: Thu, 27 Nov 1997 12:43:58 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Survey

Message-ID: <





> Hello gambia-l, kindly complete this survey and return back to me at

> Unnisaa@aol.com

>

> 1) What is your ethnicity?

>

> 2) What is your Country of origin?

>

> 3) What is your highest level of education?

>

> 4) What is your gender? a)female b)male

>

> 5) What is your age? a)16-19 b)20-25 c)26-30 d)31-35 e)36-up

>

> 6) What do you think are the five most important things our governments

> and we must do to have a united Africa?

> a)

>

> b)

>

> C)

>

> d)

>

> e)

>

> 7) What are the five most important things our governments and we can do

> to stop ethnic conflict in Africa?

>

> a)

>

> b)

>

> c)

>

> d)

>

> e)

>

> 8) What do you think are the five most important things we should do to

> avoid military violence in Africa?

> a)

>

> b)

>

> c)

>

> d)

>

> e)

>

> 9) What role should our governments and we play in order to stop

> corruption in Africa?

>

>

> 10) What are the five most important things we should do to unite with

> all African descendents around the globe?

> a)

>

> b)

>

> c)

>

> d)

>

> e)

>

> 11) What type of government do you think a united Africa should have and

> why?

>

>

>

> THANK YOU FOR COMPLETING THIS SURVEY! E-MAIL TO

>

Mr Gomez, please tell us more about your survey.



Malanding Jaiteh



In a message dated 97-11-26 11:13:12 EST, you write:



<< show give us the money pill

instead. >>

Dear Moe,



The money pill is available @ A PENNY SAVED IS A PENNY EARNED.



LOL



MOMODOU J



PS: DO NOT OVER DO THE TURKEY TOBASKI IS ON THE WAY (JOKE)



The purpose of the survey is to gather information on how Africa can work

toward a United sustainable continent. This is not a school project. I

believe in African Unity.

Thanks for asking.

MGOMEZ



Sent by "National Agricultural Research Institute" <

via Commit





Dear Fafanding,



Greetings from NARI! How are you getting on with your studies? I hope life

is treating you nicely in Malaysia.



Well, when I sighted your brief introduction on the screen, I decided to

get in touch with you so that you will know that we also on the line. This

means that you can now communicate with us very easily. Let me inform you

that my position has changed hands from a socioeconomics supervisor to a

Documentalist and, of course, with a higher grade. I am therefore

responsible for the management of the NARI library and I have two Library

Assistants who are currently undertaking 45 days on-the-job training in

documentation in Niamey, Niger.



The Director General is very much concerned about my long-term training in

the field of information managment and he is interested in placing me in an

institution to pursue a Diploma in Library and Information Studies. But so

far, we have not been successful in our efforts. So having seen your e-mail

address, I thought it a good idea to find out from you whether there is any

possibility for me to pursue the above area in colleges/universities in

Malaysia? If possible, could you please let me have the details as soon as

possible, so that I could send in an enquiry, on behalf of the DG, for

information and an application form for the 1998/99 academic year.



With greetings to your fellow-Gambian students,





Yours sincerely,





Falankoi Janneh



------------------------------



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Hi Mr. Jallow (Modou),

regarding the rivalry between Gambia and Senegal; it is like the one

between Nigeria and Ghana, it is a Big Bro-Small Bro kinda thingy.you

know..incidentally Sierra Leone is the defending Champs and despite their

current political problems and the fact that the Gambia Govt. decide to

extend an invitation to the national team and sport minister of the exiled

Tejn Kabba govt. as opposed to the illegal govt. of Koroma; the Sierra

Leone team or Leone Stars arrived in Banjul with such a fanfare and

carnival including a person masquerading Pres. Jammeh with boubous and

prayers beads included..that I for one will NOT rule them OUT..so watch out

for armchair coaching and commentary from this end

ciao

pmj

ps for your general info. and knowledge: did you know that Amilcar Cabral

was the nom de guerre of Abel Djassi..I picked that from the Zone 2

preparations..







Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> FYI, former Malawian president Kamuzu Banda has died in a Johannesburg

> clinic. He was believed to be 99 years old.

>

> VOA's correspondent Alex Belida reports from South Africa:

>

> " Mr. Banda was flown to Johannesburg from his home in

> Malawi earlier this month after contracting pneumonia and falling

> into a coma. A spokeswoman at the clinic where he had been

> treated says he died Tuesday night of respiratory failure.

> Mr. Banda led malawi from its independence in 1964 until the

> country's first democratic elections in 1994 -- three decades in

> which he single-handedly controlled virtually every aspect of the

> nation's life, ruthlessly suppressing any opposition. after his

> ouster, he was charged with murder but acquitted.

>

> The South African government Wednesday expressed regret at Mr.

> Banda's death. president Nelson Mandela paid tribute to the

> former Malawian leader, telling reporters that despite his public

> image and his links with the former apartheid government, Mr.

> Banda did many positive things people did not know about,

> including aiding the black liberation movement in Zimbabwe and

> providing the African National Congress with financial

> assistance. " (signed)

>

> --------------------------------

>

> Source: Voice of America

>

> ========================================================================> mjallow@hayes.com

> ------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kamuzu Banda destroyed Malawi and put that country economy in total

ruins. Although I do not wish any bad on another human being but I

compare him to Mobutu. Let us put their wounds behind us and try to heal

as fast as we can for there is no time to waste for the future of our

children.

Allah will be the best judge and each leader will be personally

accountable for his evil deeds to his subjects.

May his soul rest in peace

Habib



Michael J Gomez wrote:

>

> Hello gambia-l, kindly complete this survey and return back to me at

> Unnisaa@aol.com

>

> 1) What is your ethnicity?

>

> 2) What is your Country of origin?

>

> 3) What is your highest level of education?

>

> 4) What is your gender? a)female b)male

>

> 5) What is your age? a)16-19 b)20-25 c)26-30 d)31-35 e)36-up

>

> 6) What do you think are the five most important things our governments

> and we must do to have a united Africa?

> a)

>

> b)

>

> C)

>

> d)

>

> e)

>

> 7) What are the five most important things our governments and we can do

> to stop ethnic conflict in Africa?

>

> a)

>

> b)

>

> c)

>

> d)

>

> e)

>

> 8) What do you think are the five most important things we should do to

> avoid military violence in Africa?

> a)

>

> b)

>

> c)

>

> d)

>

> e)

>

> 9) What role should our governments and we play in order to stop

> corruption in Africa?

>

> 10) What are the five most important things we should do to unite with

> all African descendents around the globe?

> a)

>

> b)

>

> c)

>

> d)

>

> e)

>

> 11) What type of government do you think a united Africa should have and

> why?

>

> THANK YOU FOR COMPLETING THIS SURVEY! E-MAIL TO

what will this survey be used for and who is requesting it ? (managers of

Gambia-L or just you) Will the names of participants be be sold to a

marketting group or not?

Please give us some clarity

thanks



MJagana wrote:

>

> In a message dated 97-11-26 11:13:12 EST, you write:

>

> << show give us the money pill

> instead. >>

> Dear Moe,

>

> The money pill is available @ A PENNY SAVED IS A PENNY EARNED.

>

> LOL

>

> MOMODOU J

>

> PS: DO NOT OVER DO THE TURKEY TOBASKI IS ON THE WAY (JOKE)OK OK you win

Habib



Hi Pa Musa!

I completely agree with you regarding Emma Nicholson. A documentary

was shown on Swedish television about a month or two ago about the

bodyguard she was "helping" and how she was "concerned" about his civil

rights. I was rather pissed after I saw the documentary because I could

see the hypocritical tactics she used with the intention of assasinating

Winnie=B4s character. I pitied the bodyguard more because he typified the=



most ignorant among us letting himself be used for propaganda against a

woman of Winnie=B4s stature by a woman who might have called him a ******=



had she not found any use for him.

Regarding Nelson Mandela=B4s treatment of Winnie as posted by others, I

must say that I was rather disappointed that Nelson Mandela could be so

forgiving of the Apartheid establishment and not find it in his heart to

forgive the woman who kept him and the struggle alive. Like the saying

goes, "charity begins at home". I for one would have been convinced of

Nelson=B4s forgiving nature if he had forgiven Winnie for the things she

did during his time in prison. After all, she is only human and over

twenty years is a long time. If she was the one imprisoned for such a

long time, he probably would have married another woman or had many

lovers without such a big fuss.

Here are a few things Nelson said and wrote about Winnie which he now

seems to have forgotten:



SOURCE: Benson, M. (1986) Nelson Mandela, Penguin Books.



"Had it not been for your visits, wonderful letters and your love, I

would have fallen apart many years ago". (page 199)



"...I am solidly behind you and know too well that you suffer because of

your love of and loyalty to the children and me, as well as to our large

family." (page 195)



"Darling, just pack some of my clothes in a suitcase with my toiletries.

I will be going away for a long time. You=B4re not to worry, my friends

here will look after you. They=B4ll give you news of me from time to time=

=2E

Look well after the children. I know you=B4ll have the strength and

courage to do so without me, I now know you are capable of that." (page

95)



"Your love and support...the charming children you have given the

family, the many friends you have won, the hope of enjoying that love

and warmth again, is what life and happiness mean to me....Yet there

were moments...when I have wondered whether any kind of commitment can

ever be sufficient excuse for abandoning a young and inexperienced woman

in a pitiless desert, literally throwing her into the hands of

highwaymen; a wonderful woman without her pillar and support at times of

need. (page 238)



Here are some quotes from Winnie:



"...but the trip back is awful. I feel so empty....But I can=B4t help

thinking of all these years of our lives that have gone down the drain,

our best years. Nelson is sixty-three now, and I am like a young girl,

still looking for the experience of married life." (page 211)



"...In fact during my visit he took off his shoes and showed it through

the window. I saw his foot for the first time in twenty-one years".

(page 221)



oppressed people of South Africa, that we are wrong in calling for

sanctions! I am appalled that a woman Prime Minister should be so

insensitive to mothers spending their time collecting their children=B4s

bodies from the streets" (page 249) Is Emma Nicholson still angry about

Winnie=B4s uncompromising attitude towards that hypocritical Margaret

Thatcher and wants to revenge through character assassination?



"We know what we want. Our aspirations are dear to us. We are not asking

for majority rule; it is our right, we shall have it at any cost. We are

aware that the road before us is uphill, but we shall fight to the

bitter end for justice." (page 189)



"I was never there to hold my little girls=B4 hands, take them to school

and intoduce them to their teachers....I have never met any of my

children=B4s teachers. I couldn=B4t do that because it would have meant

violating the terms of my banning order." (page 171)



"All I had was a plastic bottle with about five glasses of water, a

sanitary bucket, three blankets and a sisal mat. About a week later I

was transferred to a 'condemned' cell: a cell which usually holds

prisoners who are going to be executed....Three white stewardesses

brouht the food. They would then take the sanitary bucket, turn the lid

upside down and put your plate of food on that. So I never ate." (page

177)





The quotes can go on and on. I sent these few quotes to serve as

reminders of what Winnie went through and the role she played in both

Nelson Mandela=B4s and the struggle=B4s lives. In these days when everyth=

ing

said about her is negative, I beg to differ and say that I personally

stand behind her 100 percent. She is human and has committed some

mistakes but if Nelson Mandela and South Africa can forgive the

propagators of one of the world=B4s most brutal dictatorships, people who=



have committed murders uncountable, who have condemned generations of

African people to destitution, then they can definitely forgive a woman

who sacrificed what most of us would not even dream of sacrificing. She

is a fighter and she will fight on, believe me. She has the support of

grassroots South Africa and even though my support does not count in

South Africa, she has my support as an African. Thanks.

Buharry.

I don't think I would lose a night's sleep over his demise! please,keep up

the good work down there.



>Modou Jallow wrote:

>>

>> FYI, former Malawian president Kamuzu Banda has died in a Johannesburg

>> clinic. He was believed to be 99 years old.

>>

>> VOA's correspondent Alex Belida reports from South Africa:

>>

>> " Mr. Banda was flown to Johannesburg from his home in

>> Malawi earlier this month after contracting pneumonia and falling

>> into a coma. A spokeswoman at the clinic where he had been

>> treated says he died Tuesday night of respiratory failure.

>> Mr. Banda led malawi from its independence in 1964 until the

>> country's first democratic elections in 1994 -- three decades in

>> which he single-handedly controlled virtually every aspect of the

>> nation's life, ruthlessly suppressing any opposition. after his

>> ouster, he was charged with murder but acquitted.

>>

>> The South African government Wednesday expressed regret at Mr.

>> Banda's death. president Nelson Mandela paid tribute to the

>> former Malawian leader, telling reporters that despite his public

>> image and his links with the former apartheid government, Mr.

>> Banda did many positive things people did not know about,

>> including aiding the black liberation movement in Zimbabwe and

>> providing the African National Congress with financial

>> assistance. " (signed)

>>

>> --------------------------------

>>

>> Source: Voice of America

>>

>> ========================================================================>

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

>> ------------------------------------------------------------------------

>Kamuzu Banda destroyed Malawi and put that country economy in total

>ruins. Although I do not wish any bad on another human being but I

>compare him to Mobutu. Let us put their wounds behind us and try to heal

>as fast as we can for there is no time to waste for the future of our

>children.

>Allah will be the best judge and each leader will be personally

>accountable for his evil deeds to his subjects.

>May his soul rest in peace

>Habib

>





Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Dear Buharry,

Thanks for taking the time to send this very apt reminder..I am 29 years

old and I still cannot comprehend nor do I think I ever will what it must

have been or felt...the LADY is GREAT..and like all GREAT PEOPLE, other

humans will try to PULL YOU DOWN; in her struggle and OUR struggle, when

MANDELA had the luxury of conscience and she had to make LIFE and DEATH

choices, her mistakes are understandable and acceptable..compared with the

cold-blooded and calculated killing of Chris Hani or the calculated murders

of Steve Biko and other heroes of the Struggle..

ps..I am not underestimating Mandela's struggle and the choice he made or

had to make but i think and I know how it feels (in a little way) when

your conscience is imprisoned and you live with the fact that you have to

make choices to live, during the period of military rule in The Gambia, a

very good and close friend and brother was a security detainee; for his

sake and my own conscience, I never felt free during the 2 + years



in closing, Mr Buharry, yes I am Ouse and Assan's younger brother and I do

remember you from Serre Kunda School and thanks again for reminding us and

keeping things in their proper perspective..

pss: is there an e-mail address we can send our feelings and show our

support..a little token of solidarity with the other but EQUALLY if not

GREATER MANDELA ( WINNIE MADIKEZELA)

pmj

----------







The purpose of the survey is to gather information on how Africa can work

toward a United sustainable continent. This is not a school project. I

believe in African Unity.

Please be advised that the survey did not request anyone to provide his

or her name. This is not a marketing survey. It will not be sold to

anyone. The survey is open to anyone who is interested in responding to

it. Feel free. The survey is from me, Michael Gomez. Thanks for asking.

Check this webpage:::

http://members.aol.com/Unnisaa/index.html



PMJ



You wrote:



ciao

pmj

ps for your general info. and knowledge: did you know that Amilcar Cabral=



was the nom de guerre of Abel Djassi..I picked that from the Zone 2

preparations..





Was it not the other way round?; that Abel Djassi was the nom de guerre =

=



of Amilcar Cabral? Or is it just my memory playing tricks on me?



A. Kabir Njie. =







---------------------------------------------------------------------

amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no

Narud Stokke Wiig AS

R=E5dhusgt. 27

N-0158 OSLO

NORWAY

Tel: +47 22 33 06 70

Fax: +47 22 41 45 01

---------------------------------------------------------------------





Sent by

via Commit





Hi folks, I am proceeding on a one month leave and would kindly request to

be delisted until 29 December 1997.



I wih the group a Merry X-mas.



Dr. Jeng :









Dear listadministrator,



I would like to have my address



stenevang@hotmail.com



changed, to be the following:



v97tst@stud.ki.se



Thank you



Dear listadministrator,



I would like to have my address on the list



stenevang@hotmail.com



changed, to be the following:



v97tst@stud.ki.se



and thereby remain on the list, only with another address than the

present.



Thank you, Theodor Stenevang



List Managers:



Please add my sister Sailey Sey to the List. Her e-mail addres is:



seys@husson.edu

Thanks in advance





Awa Sey



Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

via Commit





Dear Pa-Mambuna, Lexington



Further to your request of 26th Nov. on the list regarding the Zone II

tournament, I am obliged to find and provide you with the following

information which falls to my notice though not a football enthusiast:



Fixtures:



8 Countries taking part:



Group A Group B



A1 Gambia (GM) B1 Sierra Leone (SL)

A2 Senegal (SEN) B2 Mali (MAL)

A3 Cape Verde (CV) B3 Guinea Bissau (GB)

A4 Mauritania (MAU) B4 Guinea Conakry (GC)



Timetable:



Nov

28 A1 (GM) - A3 (CV)

A2 (SEN) - A4 (MAU)



29 B1 (SL) - B3 (GB)

B2 (MAL) - B4 (GC)



30 A1 (GM) - A4 (MAU)

A3 (CV) - A2 (SEN)



Dec

1 B2 (MAL) - B3 (GB)

B4 (GC) - B1 (SL)



2 A1 (GM) - A2 (SEN)

A3 (CV) - A4 (MAU)



3 B1(SL) -B2 (MAL)

B3 (GB) -B4 (GC)



5 A WINNER GROUP A - 2ND GROUP B

B WINNER GROUP B - 2ND GROUP A



7 3RD & 4TH PLACES LOOSER A - LOOSER B

FINAL WINNER A - WINNER B





The kick off took place today.



The Scorpions made a decisive victory over the Cape Verde team by 3 goals

to 1.



The first goal by the Scorpions was scored within the 1st 10 mins. of the

1st round while the other 2 within the 1st 15mins of the 2nd round.



Senegal had a lone goal draw with Mauritania after losing at least 2

penalties awarded them during their match.



Turnout at the Stadium today is estimated at about 25 to 30 thousand.



8 professional Gambian international players including Jatto Cessay from

Europe came to beef up the Scorpions.



Looking forward to tomorrow's matches.



Archi





Dear List manager,



Please include Mr. Musa Sonko in The Gambia List. His e-mail address is

<<

appreciated.



Sillah Conateh.



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Folks,

It is my pleasure to indulge in this ..feel free to chip in ..The Gambia

Scorpions thrashed Cape Verde 3-1 with goals in the 6th, 51st and 57th

minutes by Ebou Silla, Jatto and Ebrima Sonko, all international players; I

really can't remember who scored Cape verde's goal but it seems The Gambia

is of with an excellent start..it could have easily been more.

Senegal and Mauretania played to 1-1 draw with Mauretania playing superior

tactical game and Senegal always failing to convert their chances into

goals, including missing 2 penalties..(nb..I saw 1 penalty missed but have

been told that a second was missed)..anyway Mauretania led through the

first half with a single goal and Senegal only equalised in 4 minutes of

injury time. I am still holding that for The Gambia to finally lift the

Trophy..we must watch out for our traditional opponents..Senegal and

defending champs, Sierra Leone.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Sierra Leone plays Guinea Bissau; Mali versus Guinea

Conakry..

ciao from Banjul

pmj





Hi!! Pa Musa,

Thanks for the wonderful piece below. It's very

much appreciated and I hope you will find time to send in more as the

games progress. Can't wait, starving for more, if you will.

Thanks again,

Dawda Singahteh.









On Sat, 29 Nov 1997,



> Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

> via Commit

>

>

> Folks,

> It is my pleasure to indulge in this ..feel free to chip in ..The Gambia

> Scorpions thrashed Cape Verde 3-1 with goals in the 6th, 51st and 57th

> minutes by Ebou Silla, Jatto and Ebrima Sonko, all international players; I

> really can't remember who scored Cape verde's goal but it seems The Gambia

> is of with an excellent start..it could have easily been more.

> Senegal and Mauretania played to 1-1 draw with Mauretania playing superior

> tactical game and Senegal always failing to convert their chances into

> goals, including missing 2 penalties..(nb..I saw 1 penalty missed but have

> been told that a second was missed)..anyway Mauretania led through the

> first half with a single goal and Senegal only equalised in 4 minutes of

> injury time. I am still holding that for The Gambia to finally lift the

> Trophy..we must watch out for our traditional opponents..Senegal and

> defending champs, Sierra Leone.

> Tomorrow (Saturday) Sierra Leone plays Guinea Bissau; Mali versus Guinea

> Conakry..

> ciao from Banjul

> pmj

>

>





In a message dated 97-11-27 14:57:09 EST, you write:



<< The purpose of the survey is to gather information on how Africa can work

toward a United sustainable continent. This is not a school project. I

believe in African Unity.

Thanks for asking.

MGOMEZ >>





Dear MR Gomez,



I would not mind to reply to your survey. But could you kindly elaborate on

the recipints of these important statistics.



momodou J



Masters Pa Musa and Archibald,

Thanx for the up-to-the-minute updates. CONGRATULATIONS to The Gambian

SCORPIONS for an awesome start!!!! Good luck all the way!!! Gentlemen, I

hope it would not be asking for too much to ask that you guys continue to

feed us with the details as the games progress. Nice start, by the way.

Pa Musa, you mentioned a few names from The Gambian side that are

currently playing on international soil. Can you please tell us where they

are playing, what team(s) they played for while they were in The Gambia, and

how long they have been gone. This may help some of us to identify who these

fellows are. I know Jatto, but the other two names are very unfamiliar.

Maybe i have been gone too long. Anyway nostalgia is beginning to set in, so

i better be going. Nice weekend everybody.

It's Tamsir.





Hi Pa Musa!

Yes, I thought it was you. It=B4s great that Gambia-l can bring us al=

l

together regardless of the distance between us. Regarding an e-mail

address where we can send our support to Winnie Mandela, I am not aware

of any. Maybe someone else can help. Maybe Moe can ask his South African

friend who wrote the original thread. Have a nice weekend.

Buharry.



P.S.

Say hi to Ousainou and Assan who were my classmates. I have not seen

Ousainou in over 14 years. I met Assan in London around 1991 when we

both visited Alieu Secka when he was studying there. Once again, it is

really nice to be able to get in touch despite the distance.

D.S.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



wrote:

> =



> Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

> via Commit

> =



> Dear Buharry,

> Thanks for taking the time to send this very apt reminder..I am 29 year=

s

> old and I still cannot comprehend nor do I think I ever will what it mu=

st

> have been or felt...the LADY is GREAT..and like all GREAT PEOPLE, other=



> humans will try to PULL YOU DOWN; in her struggle and OUR struggle, whe=

n

> MANDELA had the luxury of conscience and she had to make LIFE and DEATH=



> choices, her mistakes are understandable and acceptable..compared with =

the

> cold-blooded and calculated killing of Chris Hani or the calculated mur=

ders

> of Steve Biko and other heroes of the Struggle..

> ps..I am not underestimating Mandela's struggle and the choice he made =

or

> had to make but i think and I know how it feels (in a little way) when=



> your conscience is imprisoned and you live with the fact that you have =

to

> make choices to live, during the period of military rule in The Gambia,=

a

> very good and close friend and brother was a security detainee; for his=



> sake and my own conscience, I never felt free during the 2 + years

> =



> in closing, Mr Buharry, yes I am Ouse and Assan's younger brother and I=

do

> remember you from Serre Kunda School and thanks again for reminding us =

and

> keeping things in their proper perspective..

> pss: is there an e-mail address we can send our feelings and show our

> support..a little token of solidarity with the other but EQUALLY if not=



> GREATER MANDELA ( WINNIE MADIKEZELA)

> pmj

> ----------



JOHANNESBURG, South Africa -- Police investigating two murders

allegedly linked to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela found insufficient

evidence to prosecute her, a police commissioner testified Friday. .

George Fivaz told the commission looking into apartheid-era crimes

that police responded to tips and pleas from relatives of the victims

on several occasions, but did not find enough evidence to file

charges. He described a key witness against President Nelson Mandela's ex-wife

-- her former bodyguard Katiza Cebekhulu -- as unreliable because he

kept changing his story.



I am sending the full story to the bush.

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



Listmanager, unsubscribe me from the following e-mail addresses,

and

want to keep with gambia-l is

soon as possible. Thanks!!!!!



Gambia-l,

FYI the mail below was sent to us and I just think it might me

interesting for some of you.



Momodou Camara



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

To:

From:

Reply-to:

Date: Sat, 29 Nov 1997 14:56:38 +0100

Subject: Fwd: Questions of Real Legal Status of African Sla

Organization: Inform



FORGET MENTAL ENSLAVEMENT! ARE WE STILL SLAVES BY U.S. CONSTITUTIONAL

LAW AND ARE THEY EXTORTING TAXES FROM US BASED UPON OUR LACK OF

MUTUALITY WITH THE U.S. CONSTITUTION AND OUR 'FORCED CITIZENSHIP'

WITHOUT ASKING US IN 1865 AFTER ESTIMATES OF UP TO 150 MILLION OF US

HAD DIED IN THE WORLD'S WORST HUMAN HOLOCAUST? THIS IS THE CLAIM OF

74 YEAR OLD BLACK ATTORNEY DR. ROBERT L. BROCK, EX-GARVEYITE, ATTORNEY

FOR A BLACK CLASS ACTION TAX CASE THAT EXHAUSTED LEGAL REMEDIES

THROUGH THE U.S. SUPREME COURT THIS YEAR AND IS NOW IN THE UNITED

NATIONS COURT, A VICTORY FOR AFRICAN SLAVE DESCENDANTS BY U.S. & IRS

DEFAULT IN THE CASE (Leonard Ashton et al versus The United States

Government and the Internal Revenue Service). PLEASE CONTACT DR. BROCK

FOR ALL THE REAL CONCEPTS AND DETAILS, BUT SEE THE ATTACHED EXCERPT

FROM BROCK'S BOOK. (Dr. Robert L. Brock, President, Self-Determination

Committee, P.O. Box 15288, Washington, D.C. 20003, telephone number

(202) 544-5366.



Excerpt from "Black Tax Rebellion in the U.S.A.: A Study" by Ida

Hakim Article





(from PASSPORT TO FREEDOM: WITH REPARATIONS AND SELF-DETERMINATION, by

Dr. Robert L. Brock, President, The Self Determination Committee,

Washington, D.C.) "PROTECTION OF INTERNATIONAL LAW": Because of its

past and present criminal acts, the United States of America has

refused to ratify a number of different International Human Rights

Treaties and Conventions. By doing this, it protects itself from an

obligation of having to report to the United Nations. Evidence of this

reluctance can be found in the arguments when Congress was deciding

upon ratifying the Genocide Convention in 1970. This statement was

directed toward Senators Church, Javits, Cooper, Symington and Pell of

the Foreign Relations Sub-Committee: "At that time (referring to the

1950's) there was great alarm over the words, 'mental harm' but this

committee slew that dragon by defining the words to mean 'permanent

physical injury to mental faculties' and they set other guidelines

which are available to you. Rather than ratification encroaching on

our Constitutional law and authority, the very opposite can happen if

we do not ratify as you will see by reading Article 8....Any

Contracting Party may call upon the competent organs of the United

Nations to take such action under the Charter of the United Nations as

they consider appropriate for the prevention and Suppression of acts

of genocide or any other acts enumerated in this article

111....Gentlemen, do not take this cause lightly. I hold in my hand a

letter to me dated February 8, 1970 from Thomas Drake, president of

the United Alliance of African Organizations in which he states: "I

sure would like to be there to discuss with you in particular the

Genocide Covenant. It can be proven without a doubt that the act of

genocide is being used at this present time against my people here in

America." Please let me repeat that phrasing, 'against my people here

in America.' You know that the Black Nations in the U.N. far

outnumber us in their vote and actually numerically. What is to

prevent any one of these Nations from bringing an action against those

here in the United States who have committed Genocide, and they could

well bring charges against every school board member who has voted for

forced integration of our schools, federal judges who have issued

decrees and the United States Supreme Court. I doubt if there is much

you could do to stop the United Nations from bringing any of these

guilty parties before an International Court of Justice. Certainly

this argument makes clear the fear of retaliation and the knowledge of

the criminality of forced assimilation. This fear is based on reality.

When the rebellion of Blacks becomes a world issue, we will more than

likely see help coming from Member States of the United Nations. If

there is validity in Dr. Brock's arguments about a war of enslavement,

1st and 2nd class status based upon race and ethnicity, and one

continuous act of force against Blacks to this day, then there are

International Laws upon which the descendants of slaves can rely to

protect themselves which the United States Government has ratified

(perhaps believing that it would be able to escape charges on these

issues). The following quotes are arguments of dr. Brock which point

out the violations of Plaintiff's international rights: 1) "The

taking of Ashton's property and the force of arms approach on Ashton

to submit to the United States Jurisdiction violated International Law

rights of Ashton under the International Covenant on Civil and

Political Rights. Leonard Ashton is an international person with

International Common Law Domicile in Africa. The acceptance of Human

Rights Treaties by the aggressor United States, accused of Genocide,

Slavery and denial of self-determination, Ashton takes, and has as

beneficiary of all Treaties, and here charges the Judges and the

United States with violation of his rights under International Law."

2) "The present system of taxing Plaintiff by a two tier system and

citizenship by a two tier system is in violation of both the Genocide

Convention against Plaintiff as a group, and the International

Convention on the Abolition of Slavery, the Slave Trade, and

Institutions and Practices Similar to Slavery." 3) "The two

citizenship denies Plaintiff the equal use of the Bill of Rights or

First Ten Amendments due to Racial Discrimination distinction based

upon color and slave descent. As to the First Ten Amendments being

denied to Plaintiff in violation of the Treaties and Human Rights the

following is stated: The Fourteenth Amendment citizen has no inherent

constitutional right to any of the following: (a) peaceful assembly,

(b) exemption from compulsory self-incrimination, (c) trial by jury in

both civil and criminal cases, (d) right to bear arms, (e) prosecution

by indictment of a grand jury, and (f) right to be confronted with

witnesses, among others. The distinction between National and State

citizenship and their respective privileges there drawn has come to be

firmly established." 4) "Sovereign Immunity cannot be used for

individual persons to defeat slavery and genocide as both of them are

crimes by International Law, which is Public Law, whereas, the 13th

Amendment is Private Law set to correct a local condition of ending

slavery, caused and supported by the same government that allowed and

participated in it, therefore Plaintiff seeks the International Law on

slavery. UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS, ARTICLE 4: No one

shall be held in slavery or servitude and slavery and the slave trade

shall be prohibited in all their forms. For the purposes of the

present Convention: a) Slavery means, as defined in the Slavery

Convention of 1926, the status or condition of a person over whom any

and all of the powers attaching to the right of ownership are

exercised, and "slave" means a person in such condition or status.

Plaintiff charges Defendant with slavery by taxation and for all other

actions amounting to slavery. The following acts constitute captivity

and slavery in violation of the Convention: Unilateral enactment of

the 14th Article of Amendment legislation as legislative citizens with

a grant periodically of civil rights and special privileges and

immunities, one of them being the burden of taxation, to which

Plaintiff objects, for the additional grounds touching no

jurisdiction." 5) "Genocide is a crime under International Law, like

piracy, torture, the Defendants by their failure to answer can, if

apprehended, be tried in foreign States as in Filariga versus

Pena-Irala, 630 F2d 876." 6) "That the Charter of the United Nations,

upon ratification by the U.S. Senate, became the supreme law of the

land, within constitutional provision, Article VI, Section 2, and once

ratified, failure of an organ of government to pass measures or to do

an act that is necessary to give effect to the ratified treaty cannot

be offered as an excuse for avoiding the responsibility incurred or

defeat Plaintiff's "rights", and that Defendant, United States, cannot

'adduce' its own constitution, laws, codes with a view to evading

obligations incumbent on Defendant, United States, under International

Law and under the Charter of the United Nations." 7) "Plaintiff

maintains that according to his alien status that the charges alleged

in this complaint fall within the 'core' of human rights violation on

slavery, genocide, self-determination, crimes against humanity,

requiring answer to disclaimer." 8) "In support of 'direct action

struggle' to achieve liberties, freedom and self-determination, having

disclaimed Defendants laws, the Black People will continue to use

International Laws, such as: The U.N. General Assembly Resolution

2625: EVERY STATE HAS A DUTY TO REFRAIN FROM FORCIBLE ACTION WHICH

DEPRIVES PEOPLE...OF THEIR RIGHT TO SELF-DETERMINATION AND FREEDOM AND

INDEPENDENCE. Finally, the International Covenant on Civil and

Political Rights indicates a place of primacy for self-determination."

9) "Petitioner has as one of its challenges against the IRS that of a

disclaimer. The Petitioner uses only Treaties and Conventions and

Covenants one of which is the International Covenant on Civil and

Political Rights Part II, Article 2, and under which Petitioner Ashton

sues for the violations of his rights:Article 2: 3. Each State Party

to the present Covenant undertakes: (a) To ensure that any person

whose rights or freedoms as herein recognized are violated shall have

an effective remedy, notwithstanding that the violation has been

committed by persons acting in an official capacity; (b) To ensure

that any person claiming such a remedy shall have his right thereto

determined by competent judicial, administrative or legislative

authorities, or by any other competent authority provided for by the

legal system of the State, and to develop the possibilities of

judicial remedy; (c) To ensure that the competent authorities shall

enforce such remedies when granted." In the United States of America,

due to the efforts of Dr. Robert L. brock and Congressman John

Conyers, both the Judicial and the Legislative remedies have

apparently been exhausted. The Legislature has refused to take the

first step toward considering a remedy (HR 40 tabled since its

introduction in 1991), and as we have read, the judicial remedy is

exhausted. The references listed in this study, plus many other

references to International Laws, Covenants and Treaties in the legal

briefs of Dr. Brock, seem to be thorough enough to verify that slave

descendants have legal grounds and the United Nations has an

obligation. As we know, the Lost Found Nation under the guidance of

the Honorable Silis Muhammad, has already petitioned the United

Nations for intervention and reparations, using the Human Rights laws

which protect National Minorities. The Black Tax Rebellion gives

further validity to the arguments of the Lost Found Nation, and those

organizations (National Commission for Reparations and

C.U.R.E./A.F.R.E.) that are assisting the international effort. The

Honorable Silis Muhammad's plea must be heard now that rebellion

against tyranny and oppression has begun to take place in earnest.

Finally, we will provide an answer from the international community

itself, to the question put forward in the beginning of this study:

"Can the Black Tax Rebellion be defended, before Nations of the world,

as rebellion against tyranny? Dr. Y.N. Kly, international legal

scholar offers thee general types of claims available to (so-called)

African Americans on pages 70-72 of his book, A POPULAR GUIDE TO

MINORITY RIGHTS. Option one would be based on an agreement between the

National Minority and their Government. (The exhaustion of domestic

remedies means that this option has failed.) The second option would

involve a claim under the International Convention on Civil and

Political Rights with references made to 'recourse...to rebellion

against tyranny and oppression' set forth in the Universal Declaration

of Human Rights and the language in the Declaration of International

Law Concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation Among States.

(Although Dr. Kly reminds the reader that he presumes it would be a

democratic assembly of the Minority that would bring these claims,

history tells us that rebellions are not begun by taking a vote.) Dr.

Kly's third option is quoted herein: "The third option would probably

be the most disruptive to positive relations between groups in the

United States. African-Americans could claim they have a right to

self-determination as a revolt against oppression and the violation of

their human rights. This would call attention to the long history of

gross violations of their human rights and the continuation of this

pattern into the present." Dr. Kly's options in International Law for

the slaves' descendants and their rebellion, seem to indicate that

Blacks are correct in taking legal, non-violent actions, and they

deserve the assistance of the world community. We in C.U.R.E./A.F.R.E.

urge the Nations of the world to respond.Black Tax Rebellion in the

U.S.A. is published by Ida Hakim for C.U.R.E./A.F.R.E., P.O. Box 6103,

River Forest, Illinois 60305, and distributed by the Self

Determination Committee, P.O. Box 15248, Washington, D.C. 20003,

telephone# (202) 544-5366.



Greetings,

Musa Sonko and Sailey Sey have been added to the list. Welcome to our

Bantaba. Please send a brief introduction. Our address is:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu



Have a good weekend.



Regards

Momodou Camara



PS. Congratulations to the Scorpions for the first victory.

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



Archi;

Thanks for the Zone II info. Its wonderful to hear that the Scorpions won the

tournament opener. Please keep us posted with the results as the tourney

continues. Is my friend and former team mate (Gasimu Nying or Gas) still

playing for the Scorpions? I have not the least doubt in mind that they will

win it all. Go Scorpions!!



GOD BLESS!!



Pa-Mambuna, The BlueGrass State



Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" <

via Commit





Hi all on the list



Another day with the tournament has successfully ended.



The 1st match turned out to be a victory for the Leone Stars of Sierra

Leone, with a 2 - 1 victory over Guinea Bissau after discounting 2 of the

goals shoots of the Leone Stars disallowed by the referee.



The Leone Stars team, currently the Trophy's champions, is said to have

been reinforced bearly 24 hours ago when some of the players successfully

made their way through the borders of crisis striven Sierra Leone with the

aid of the ECOMOG forces. Anyway despite their troubles back home they

are apparently a formidable force that the Scorpions need not under rate.

Their coordination during the match despite virtually no preparatory team

workings leaves doubts in me of excuses made by some African international

players that they would not perform well locally as they do on the

international scene because it would take a while to get into the local

team's rhythm.



The 2nd match between Guinea Conakry and Mali ended up in a deadlock with a

goal-less draw.



If I were to opt for a replay of any of the matches played to date, I

would not hesitate to request for this 2nd match of today between Guinea

Conakry and Mali. The ball play was fast, the passes were accurate, and the

technical formation satisfactory on both sides. It is also noteworthy that

Guinea Conakry is the only team represented in the tournament that is

qualified for the next continental Africa Cup 1998 in Burkina Faso.

This appearance of theirs in the tournament would surely add to their

experience build up for the Cup of Nations.



So far, Gambia is leading in Group A with 3 points followed by Senegal and

Mauritania with 1 point each, whereas in Group B Sierra Leone leads with 3

points followed also by Guinea and Mali with 1 point each.



Tomorrow Gambia plays with Mauritania in the 1st match while Cape Verde

takes on Senegal in the 2nd.



Nice weekend.



Archi





hi



hi buharry

i am not sure if you will get this because this is my first time messing with

the

cumputer and i dont know what am doing this is amie secka just saying hi





Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:52:06 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
Subject: Re: Liberia on the US

Habib, you wrote:
> What is a chill pill and where can I get one ?.
> Moe, tell me how I can get the money pill. Please

Brother Habib,
Hehehe... I like that one. Yes, Jagana, show give us the money pill instead.

Regards,
Moe S. Jallow Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 10:56:12 -0500
From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
Subject: Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Moe, I think that Winnie and many of South Africa's leaders did a lot during the Apartheid days to be admired for. However, when it comes to what is going on now and what the former husband can do, it should be clear that he or everyone else in the Truth Committee took up their jobs to carry out their responsibilities WITHOUT FEAR OR FAVOR! It is all part of the PRICE South African must pay for equallity under the the law.

Malanding jaiteh Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 11:08:49 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
Subject: Hermeneutics of STOP sign (fwd)

HERMENEUTICS (=the study of the meaning of scripture) IN EVERYDAY LIFE

Suppose you're traveling to work and you see a stop sign. What do you do? That depends on how you exegete (=interpret) the stop sign.

[Content continues with the various interpretations of the STOP sign] Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 11:12:48 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
Subject: Humor: Any lawyers out there?

Hope you enjoy!

Recently reported in the Massachusetts Bar Association Lawyers Journal, the following are 22 questions actually asked of witnesses by attorneys during trials and, in certain cases, the responses given by insightful witnesses:

[Content continues with the lawyer questions and answers] A postmodernist deconstructs the sign (knocks it over with hiscar), ending forever the tyranny of the north-south traffic overthe east-west traffic.2. Similarly, a Marxist refuses to stop because he sees the stopsign as an instrument of class conflict. He concludes that thebourgeois use the north-south road and obstruct the progress ofthe workers in the east-west road.3. A serious and educated Catholic rolls through the intersectionbecause he believes he cannot understand the stop sign apart fromits interpretive community and tradition. Observing that theinterpretive community doesn't take it too seriously, he doesn'tfeel obligated to take it too seriously either.4. An average Catholic (or Orthodox or Coptic or Anglican orMethodist or Presbyterian or whatever) doesn't bother to read thesign but he'll stop if the car in front of him does.5. A fundamentalist, taking the text very literally, stops at thestop sign and waits for it to tell him to go.6. A seminary-educated evangelical preacher might look up "STOP"in his lexicons of English and discover that it can mean: 1)something which prevents motion, such as a plug for a drain, or ablock of wood that prevents a door from closing; 2) a locationwhere a train or bus lets off passengers. The main point of hissermon the following Sunday on this text is: when you see a stopsign, it is a place where traffic is naturally clogged, so it isa good place to let off passengers from your car.7. An orthodox Jew does one of two things: a) Take another routeto work that doesn't have a stop sign so that he doesn't run therisk of disobeying the Law; b) Stop at the sign, say "Blessed artthou, O Lord our God, king of the universe, who hast given us thycommandment to stop," wait 3 seconds according to his watch, andthen proceed. Incidently, the Talmud has the following commentson this passage: R[abbi] Meir says: He who does not stop shallnot live long. R. Hillel says: Cursed is he who does not count tothree before proceeding. R. Simon ben Yudah says: Why three?Because the Holy One, blessed be He, gave us the Law, theProphets, and the Writings. R. ben Issac says: Because of thethree patriarchs. R. Yehuda says: Why bless the Lord at a stopsign? Because it says, "Be still and know that I am God"....8. A scholar from the Jesus Seminar concludes that the passage"STOP" undoubtably was never uttered by Jesus himself becausebeing the progressive Jew that He was, He would never have wantedto stifle peoples' progress. Therefore, STOP must be a textualinsertion belonging entirely to stage III of the gospeltradition, when the church was first confronted by traffic in itsparking lot.9. A NT scholar notices that there is no stop sign on Mark streetbut there is one on Matthew and Luke streets, and concludes thatthe ones on Luke and Matthew streets are both copied from a signon a street no one has ever seen called "Q" Street. There is anexcellent 300 page doctoral dissertation on the origin of thesestop signs and the differences between stop signs on Matthew andLuke street in the scholar's commentary on the passage. There isan unfortunate omission in the dissertation, however; it doesn'texplain the meaning of the text!10. An OT scholar points out that there are a number of stylisticdifferences between the first and second half of the passage"STOP." For example, "ST" contains no enclosed areas and 5 lineendings, whereas "OP" contains two enclosed areas and only oneline termination. He concludes that the author for the second partis different from the author of the first part and probably livedhundreds of years later. Later scholars determine that the secondhalf is itself actually written by two separate authors beause ofsimilar stylistic differences between the "O" and the "P".11. Another prominent OT scholar notes in his commentary that thestop sign would fit better into the context three streets back.Unfortunately, he neglected to explain why in his commentary.)Clearly it was moved to its present location by a later redactor.He thus exegetes the intersection as though the sign were notthere.12. Because of the difficulties in interpretation, another OTscholar amends the text, changing the "T" to "H". "SHOP" is mucheasier to understand in context than "STOP" because of themultiplicity of stores in the area. The textual corruptionprobably occurred because "SHOP" is so similar to "STOP" on thesign several streets back, that it is a natural mistake for ascribe to make. Thus the sign should be interpreted to announcethe existence of a shopping area. If this is true, it couldindicate that both meanings are valid, thus making the thrust ofthe message "STOP (AND) SHOP."13. A "prophetic" preacher notices that the square root of thesum of the numeric representations of the letters S-T-O-P(sigma-tau-omicron-pi in the Greek alphabet), multiplied by 40(the number of testing), and divided by four (the number of theworld--north, south, east, and west), equals 666. Therefore, heconcludes that stop signs are the dreaded "mark of the beast," aharbinger of divine judgment upon the world, and must be avoidedat all costs.===========================================================================---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 11:12:48 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Humor: Any lawyers out there?Message-ID: < 9711261612.AA47752@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHope you enjoy!----------------------Recently reported in the Massachusetts Bar Association LawyersJournal, the following are 22 questions actually asked of witnessesby attorneys during trials and, in certain cases, the responsesgiven by insightful witnesses:1. "Now doctor, isn't it true that when a person dies in his sleep,he doesn't know about it until the next morning?"2. "The youngest son, the twenty-year old, how old is he?"3. "Were you present when your picture was taken?"4. "Were you alone or by yourself?"5. "Was it you or your younger brother who was killed in the war?"6. "Did he kill you?"7. "How far apart were the vehicles at the time of the collision?"8. "You were there until the time you left, is that true?"9. "How many times have you committed suicide?"10. Q: "So the date of conception (of the baby) was August 8th?"A: "Yes."Q: "And what were you doing at that time?"11. Q: "She had three children, right?"A: "Yes."Q: "How many were boys?"A: "None."Q: "Were there any girls?"12. Q: "You say the stairs went down to the basement?"A: "Yes."Q: "And these stairs, did they go up also?"13. Q: "Mr. Slatery, you went on a rather elaborate honeymoon,didn't you?"A: "I went to Europe, Sir."Q: "And you took your new wife?"14. Q: "How was your first marriage terminated?"A: "By death."Q: "And by who's death was it terminated?"15. Q: "Can you describe the individual?"A: "He was about medium height and had a beard."Q: "Was this a male, or a female?"16. Q: "Is your appearance here this morning pursuant to adeposition notice which I sent to your attorney?"A: "No, this is how I dress when I go to work."17. Q: "Doctor, how many autopsies have you performed on deadpeople?"A: "All my autopsies are performed on dead people."18. Q: "All your responses must be oral, OK? What school did you goto?"A: "Oral."19. Q: "Do you recall the time that you examined the body?"A:"The autopsy started around 8:30 p.m.."Q: "And Mr. Dennington was dead at the time?"A: "No, he was sitting on the table wondering why I was doingan autopsy."20. Q: "You were not shot in the fracas?"A: "No, I was shot midway between the fracas and the navel."21. Q: "Are you qualified to give a urine sample?"A: "I have been since early childhood."22. Q: "Doctor, before you performed the autopsy, did you check fora pulse?"A: "No."Q: "Did you check for blood pressure?"A: "No."Q: "Did you check for breathing?"A: "No."Q: "So, then it is possible that the patient was alive whenyou began the autopsy?"A: "No."Q: "How can you be so sure, Doctor?"A: "Because his brain was sitting on my desk in a jar."Q: "But could the patient have still been alive nevertheless?"A: "It is possible that he could have been alive and practicinglaw somewhere."=========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 11:27:03 -0500From: globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ThanksgivingMessage-ID: < 347C4DD7.4D20@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitModou Jallow wrote:> Habib, you wrote:> >> > Hope you all have a nice and enjoyable turkey day> > Does it not remind you of Harri -Tobaski or Easter Nan Buru celebration> > of families and friends.> > I suggest we get a Halal killed turkey (or you go to the farm and do it> > yourself) and invite your closest Gambian neighbour or friend.> > Let us join the celebration if we can afford it. Why not??> > Dr Nyang any thoughts or opinion on this> > Should we be part of it of not ?> > Habib> Happy Turkey day to you too, brother Habib.> Great suggestion...and will do!> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ====================================================================> ---------------------------------------------------------------------Thanks Moe and have a great day.To all in the Gambia-l group --Happy ThanksgivingpeaceHabibps I got a fresh ly halal killed turkey yesterday near Baltimore.--MZ------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 11:39:39 -0500From: globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Winnie Madikizela-MandelaMessage-ID: < 347C50CB.22ED@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMalanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Nov 26 10:04:47 1997> > Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 09:55:03 -0500 (EST)> > From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela> > Mime-Version: 1.0> > Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> > Hello Gambia-L,> >> > The message below was fowarded to me by a friend. Despite my busy schedule> > lately, I would like to hear your comments on this while I reserve mine> > for later. However, I have a few questions to ask:> >> > 1. Would Nelson Mandela have survived and be president today if it wasn't> > for Winnie's role in the liberation srtuggle?> >> > 2. During the apartheid struggle, wasn't Winnie the one who scarified> > her life and happiness to so as to keep the struggle and the> > Mandela name alive?> >> > 3. Doesn't she deserve respect, when we think about the fact that she> > was the one who consistently traveled (to Washington) to lobby> > sanctions against the white regime of South Africa?> >> > 4. Finally, is Winnie Mandela the enemy... or is it the whites?> >> > Do you still remember when blacks were treated like dogs? Brtutalized,> > maimed, beaten, burned, shot...you name. And now here we are proclaiming> > her a bad person. What a "sell-out"!!!!> >> > Regards,> > Moe S. Jallow> >> Moe, I think that Winnie and many of South Africa's leaders did a lot during the Apartheid days to be admired for. However, when it comes to what is going on now and what the former husband can do, it should be clear that he or everyone else in the Truth Committee took up their jobs to carry out their responsibilities WITHOUT FEAR OR FAVOR! It is all part of the PRICE South African must pay for equallity under the the law.> Malanding jaiteh....I have high regards for Mrs. Winnie Mandella and her courage for thestruggle which eventually lead to the freedom of President Mandella.Secondly, how many freedom fighters get praise from the western media??I do not expect her to get a fair trial but if she did what is alledgeda simple apology to me would suffice.( Israel's prime minister - the late Menahem Began - did worst thingslike bombing the King David Hotel and killed many jews and Arabs in hisfight for his country but after an apology he was forgiven and becamethe Prime minister . Winnie has not done similar killings but why areforgeting all her positive contributions to the African continentAmanza to WinnieHabib--MZ------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 17:42:46 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'Gambia-L'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Cabral Cup II in the GambiaMessage-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101164@DKDIFS02>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCFA92.B6A95090"This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understandthis format, some or all of this message may not be legible.------ =_NextPart_000_01BCFA92.B6A95090Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable8 month back when I had to plan my tour to The Gambia I planned to gowhen The Gambia should host the Cabral Cup zone II in october.Unfortunately they later postponed from october as planned tillnovember-december. But I manage to see interviews given from theScorpions training camp in Ghana. And I was really disappointed. Theplayers interviewed had allready started to think negative, and prepareall the excuses WHEN they failed. "The preparations started too late""shirts were missing" etc, etc. Instead of positive thinking: "Westarted late, BUT we will be ready in time" "Even lack of shirts wetrain with great confidence and the play is better every day" orsomething like that. I ended my tour contributing to the Scorpions, andI did send them a small note, wishing good luck, but allso that theyshould "bite like scorpions" and not fear the senegalese. Some of mygambia friends have promissed to tape the matches and post them toDenmark. I do hope that I will come to see positive attitudes and greatperformance from the SCORPIONS. A big new scoreboard was build at theBakau stadium. Like the national danish team means a lot to the danish,I do hope that the SCORPIONS will bring glamour to the Gambia. =Asbj=F8rnNordam------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 12:41:26 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FYI: FELLOWSHIP, African Development Dissertation Workshop (fwd)Message-ID: < 9711261741.AA51300@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitFELLOWSHIP:African Development Dissertation Workshopat University of Illinois, Champaign-UrbanaMay 7-10, 1998THEME: The Arts and Humanities in Africa's Economic and PoliticalTransitionsThe wave of political and economic reforms that have swept over Africain the last decade and the continent's earlier post-colonial experienceaffected not only people's relationship with markets and governments,but also their modes and content of self-expression, concepts ofidentity, and value systems. The forces behind these social,political, and economic movements are both internal and external andhave expressed themselves in the popular culture as well as formalstatements of recognized authorities.Hence theatre, music, film, literature, and the visual arts have bothreflected and shaped economic and political developments in thecontinent.The dissertation workshop on the arts and humanities in Africa'seconomic and political transitions will provide a venue for intensivediscussion of research proposals relating to the arts in anymanifestation to African development. The intent is to help studentsdevelop methodologically and theoretically rigorous research designs fordoctoral work that is relevant to African development. Whilemethodology will vary with subject matter and discipline, all proposalsshould include at least nine months of field work in Africa.ELIGIBILITY: African students enrolled in doctoral programs in thebehavioral and social sciences, fine and applied arts, and humanitiesare eligible. Students need not have advanced to candidacy, but musthave a written dissertation research proposal. Applicants should submita research proposal of 10 to 15 pages, a curriculum vitae, a list ofgraduate courses completed, and a letter of reference form theiracademic advisor or research supervisor.APPLICATION DEADLINE: January 15, 1998Address the application to: Paul Tiyambe ZelezaProfessor of History & Director ofAfrican StudiesCenter for African Studies210 International Studies910 S. Fifth StreetChampaign, IL 61820FOR MORE INFORMATION: Contact Sue Swisher at the Center for AfricanStudies at swisher@uiuc.edu or by telephone at217-333-6335==========================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 12:49:09 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: OBITUARY: Malawi's Kamuzu BandaMessage-ID: < 9711261749.AA52446@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitFYI, former Malawian president Kamuzu Banda has died in a Johannesburgclinic. He was believed to be 99 years old.VOA's correspondent Alex Belida reports from South Africa:" Mr. Banda was flown to Johannesburg from his home inMalawi earlier this month after contracting pneumonia and fallinginto a coma. A spokeswoman at the clinic where he had beentreated says he died Tuesday night of respiratory failure.Mr. Banda led malawi from its independence in 1964 until thecountry's first democratic elections in 1994 -- three decades inwhich he single-handedly controlled virtually every aspect of thenation's life, ruthlessly suppressing any opposition. after hisouster, he was charged with murder but acquitted.The South African government Wednesday expressed regret at Mr.Banda's death. president Nelson Mandela paid tribute to theformer Malawian leader, telling reporters that despite his publicimage and his links with the former apartheid government, Mr.Banda did many positive things people did not know about,including aiding the black liberation movement in Zimbabwe andproviding the African National Congress with financialassistance. " (signed)--------------------------------Source: Voice of America========================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 13:12:25 -0500 (EST)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Graduate Students Needed (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19971126131111.22473514@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable>>Date: Mon, 24 Nov 1997 11:14:52 -0600>>From: Tom Franti < bsen091@unlvm.unl.edu >>Subject: Graduate Students Needed>>X-Sender: bsen091@unlvm.unl.edu >>To: brown.59@osu.edu >>Dear Colleagues:>>>>We have two graduate assistantships available for students interested in>>hydrology, nonpoint source pollution modeling and water quality. One is=an>>M.S. level and one a Ph.D. Please inform interested students and forward>>any names to me. Thanks.>>Tom>>>>I have typed descriptions of the positions below as well as attached a=file>>with a more information.>>>>Assistantships>>>>Ph.D: One (1) Ph.D. Graduate Research Assistantship is available to=develop>>new modeling approaches to the hydrology and water quality interactions>>within riparian buffers. The candidate will advance the study of the>>hydrology of vegetative buffers and their impact on reducing nonpoint>>source pollution. The modeling will lead to improved engineering and>>application of riparian buffer systems in the Great Plains. Laboratory=and>>field validation will be required as part of the modeling. The candidate>>will be part of a multi disciplinary research team addressing this issue.>>Knowledge of advanced hydrologic models and computer programming skills=are>>required.>>>>M.S: One (1) M.S. Graduate Research Assistantship is available to evaluate>>surface water quality from agricultural management systems. Research will>>include computer modeling (GLEAMS and AGNPS), field plot data analysis,>>evaluation of hydrologic data from small watersheds, and laboratory>>analysis for water quality parameters.>>>> Research Assistants will be responsible for independent computer odeling>>evaluation, data collection, and laboratory work. A new computer lab,>>including GIS capabilities is available for graduate research. Excellent>>laboratory and field facilities are available for experimental analysis.>>Research Assistants will develop strong communication and time management>>skills while working on a variety of projects, and will prepare>>publications and deliver oral presentations based on their research=results.>>>>>>Attachment Converted: C:\OFFINETW\eudora\GRADPOS.bck>>>>________________________________________________________________>> Thomas G. Franti, Ph.D., P.E.>> Assistant Professor and=20>> Surface Water Management Specialist>> Biological Systems Engineering Department>> University of Nebrasaka-Lincoln>> 234 L.W. Chase Hall, Lincoln, NE 68583-0726>> Ph: 402-472-9872 Fax: 402-472-6338>> Email: bsen091@unlvm.unl.edu >>>> Visit the Platte Watershed Program website at:>> www.unl.edu/ianr/pwp/ " target="_blank">http://ianr www.unl.edu/ianr/pwp/ >>________________________________________________________________>Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name=3D"GRADPOS.BCK";> x-mac-type=3D"42494E41"; x-mac-creator=3D"6D646F73">Content-Disposition: attachment; filename=3D"GRADPOS.BCK">=FFWPCu=10-----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'Jie =20Graduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 13:17:44 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Jammeh's WealthMessage-ID: < 9711261817.AA40650@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAbdou Touray, you wrote:> Hey folks,> You might be interested in reading a short CNN article to be found> at the following URL:Thanks for the URL. Yeah, it really makes one wonder if there is any truthin this. Do you not smell a rat?The German Public television reported:"... it had secretly filmed the gold in a Gambian warehouse andclaimed that Mobutu associates were selling it on theinternational market. "Well, when do we get to see it? Jobst, what's the latest on this inGermany?Regards,Moe S. Jallow======================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 13:51:05 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: A Nigerian ProdigyMessage-ID: < 9711261851.AA50898@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThis is incredible!!Who amongst you remember when you were 5 years old? :-)))))))).PANA news agency reports:" ... a five-year-old Nigerian boy is preparing to take theBritish General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) examinationin maths, following his excellent mastery of the subject in spite ofhis tender age.But while the British media are hailing Joshua Bright as a prodigy, hisparents say they are just nurturing a gift which all children have.Every child has a gift, and it is up to the parents and the teachers toidentify the gift and encourage it, said Gbola Bright, Joshua's father,a chemistry graduate of the University of Lagos, one of Nigeria's majorinstitutions of higher learning.Joshua began displaying his mathematical ability at the tender age oftwo after listening to times tables recorded on musical tapes which hisfather was using to teach older children maths.As soon as Joshua's father recognised his son's gift, the parents begangiving him extra lessons in computer skills and basic maths.His school in the East London Borough of Hackney, home to manyAfricans, noted: Joshua is always keen to contribute to class dicussionand displays a good memory for previous learning. However, he finds itdifficult to wait his turn, usually knowing the correct answer, andwill often answer for other children.Ironically, Hackney is one of the boroughs in the UK that governmentinspectors have identitified as several failing schools andinstitutions where educational standards are low.-------------------------------------Source: PANA News.------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 13:59:18 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Cabral Cup II in the GambiaMessage-ID: < 9711261859.AA37108@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAsbjorn, you wrote:> 8 month back when I had to plan my tour to The Gambia I planned to go> when The Gambia should host the Cabral Cup zone II in october.> Unfortunately they later postponed from october as planned till> november-december. But I manage to see interviews given from the> Scorpions training camp in Ghana. And I was really disappointed. The> players interviewed had allready started to think negative, and prepare> all the excuses WHEN they failed. "The preparations started too late"> "shirts were missing" etc, etc. Instead of positive thinking: "We> started late, BUT we will be ready in time" "Even lack of shirts we> train with great confidence and the play is better every day" or> something like that. I ended my tour contributing to the Scorpions, and> I did send them a small note, wishing good luck, but allso that they> should "bite like scorpions" and not fear the senegalese. Some of my> gambia friends have promissed to tape the matches and post them to> Denmark. I do hope that I will come to see positive attitudes and great> performance from the SCORPIONS. A big new scoreboard was build at the> Bakau stadium. Like the national danish team means a lot to the danish,> I do hope that the SCORPIONS will bring glamour to the Gambia.> Asbjorn> NordamAsbjorn,Thank you for the quick run down. I see that, when it comes to soccer,SENEGAL is still our biggest enemy :-))). Sounds very natural!When will this rivalry end, if ever? Is SENEGAL still the dominant team?Regards,Moe S. Jallow=========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 14:17:02 -0800 (PST)From: "D. Singhateh" < dawdas@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Winnie Madikizela-MandelaMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.96a.971126134821.27490B-100000@dante15.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMr. Jaiteh, I think you brought up a very interesting argument:rather, somewhat convincing. However, I think the problem in Winnie's casehas something to do with what is referred to as "divide and rule". Ithink Winnie is one of the few icons of our time that we all could emulate(male and female alike). Instead, she is been made the scapegoat for SouthAfrica's past.Nelson Mandela has been and will remain to be my hero, but I thinkhe made a mistake that hum... guess it. I think Winnie deserves a lot notonly from him but also from post apartheid south Africa in general. It ismind boggling how he (Mr. Mandela) and few of the elicits in ANC coulddistant themselves from Winnie after all she went through to free him andsouth Africa or perhaps I don't know any better. Either way, I think thesad plight of their relation certainly will remain to mark a watershed insouth Africa's history or so I envisioned.Thanx,Dawdab Singhateh.On Wed, 26 Nov 1997, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Nov 26 10:04:47 1997> > Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 09:55:03 -0500 (EST)> > From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela> > Mime-Version: 1.0> > Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> > Hello Gambia-L,> >> > The message below was fowarded to me by a friend. Despite my busy schedule> > lately, I would like to hear your comments on this while I reserve mine> > for later. However, I have a few questions to ask:> >> > 1. Would Nelson Mandela have survived and be president today if it wasn't> > for Winnie's role in the liberation srtuggle?> >> > 2. During the apartheid struggle, wasn't Winnie the one who scarified> > her life and happiness to so as to keep the struggle and the> > Mandela name alive?> >> > 3. Doesn't she deserve respect, when we think about the fact that she> > was the one who consistently traveled (to Washington) to lobby> > sanctions against the white regime of South Africa?> >> > 4. Finally, is Winnie Mandela the enemy... or is it the whites?> >> > Do you still remember when blacks were treated like dogs? Brtutalized,> > maimed, beaten, burned, shot...you name. And now here we are proclaiming> > her a bad person. What a "sell-out"!!!!> >> > Regards,> > Moe S. Jallow> >> Moe, I think that Winnie and many of South Africa's leaders did a lot during the Apartheid days to be admired for. However, when it comes to what is going on now and what the former husband can do, it should be clear that he or everyone else in the Truth Committee took up their jobs to carry out their responsibilities WITHOUT FEAR OR FAVOR! It is all part of the PRICE South African must pay for equallity under the the law.> Malanding jaiteh------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 22:17:42 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Winnie Madikizela-MandelaMessage-ID: < B0000019309@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitDear Folks,Regarding Mrs Winnie Madikezela-Mandela: On BBC Focus on Africa, 25/11/97;It was reported that "Baroness"Emma Nicholson was taking privateprosecution on murder charges against Winnie on behalf of Stompie ??'smother;now this Emma Nicholson if I recall was a short-lived Minsiter or juniorminister under Margaret Thatcher..the latter and her cabinet was veryfamous in affording apartheid much needed breathing space in its latteryears and also holding the ANC and Mandala as communist-terrorists;I think Nicholson should just simply be deported as an undesirable andunwanted element in Africa..I don't care whether Winnie is guilty or innocent; Emma does not have avoice or vote in our affairs; it is like having the KKK decide on black onblack crimefolks, I have used the utmost restraint in not calling the b******* thenames she deserves in my opinion.pmj----------> From: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu ------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 19:52:49 PSTFrom: "kebba trawally" < kaktra@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 19971127035254.16343.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainAssalamu Alaikum,I thnk you very much for accepting into the Gambia list. In this regard,I would like to give a brief introduction of myself as require.I was born at Sukuta village, Jarra East District, Lower River Divisionin 1971. I attended Sukuta Primary School from 1980 to 1986. I thenjoined Nusrat High School from 1986 to 1991 for my Ordinary Level. Fromthere I joined Sait Augustine's High School from 1991 to 1993 for myAdvanced Level. After finishing my Advanced Level in 1993, I wasfortunate to get admission into International IslamicUniversity(Malaysia) in Jully 1994. I am now a final year student inBachelor of Business Administration program with Finance as myconcentration area.I do hope that my membership of Gambia list would be of great benefit toall of us. I wish everyone great success in all our engagements.>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Tue Nov 18 11:55:12 1997>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id LAA00226; Tue, 18 Nov 1997 11:50:13 -0800>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu[140.142.33.5])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id LAA57514 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Tue, 18 Nov 199711:48:46 -0800>Received: from relay2.inet.tele.dk (relay2.inet.tele.dk[194.182.149.111])> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) withSMTP> id LAA14835 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 18 Nov 199711:48:42 -0800>Received: (qmail 3960 invoked from network); 18 Nov 1997 19:48:12 -0000>Received: from post3.tele.dk (194.239.134.166)> by relay2.inet.tele.dk with SMTP; 18 Nov 1997 19:48:12 -0000>Received: from momodou ([194.239.169.252]) by post3.tele.dk> (Netscape Mail Server v2.02) with SMTP id AAA14604> for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 18 Nov 1997 20:48:09+0100>Message-Id: <19971118194808.AAA14604@momodou>>Date: Tue, 18 Nov 1997 20:47:40 +0200>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: New member>MIME-Version: 1.0>Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII>Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>Greetings,>Kebba A.K. Trawally has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-l>Kebba. We look forward to your contribution.>You can send a brief introduction. Our address is:>regards>Momodou Camara>*******************************************************>**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Nov 1997 07:48:07 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Winnie Madikizela-MandelaMessage-ID: < 01bcfaef$c8c654a0$f92185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Jallow,I don't think I could say it better myself!The Third Force,as Winnie callsthem,with their racist friends around the world,esp.those of them inBritain, want to do everything that could help puncture Winnie's chances ofbecoming the future president of South Africa.Thabo Nbeki may or may not be the next president of South Africa, but sadlyfor her enemies,the Mother of the Nation would sooner or later become thepresident of South Africa;and when that happens, she would do exactly whatthe white establishment and its friends are so scared of,namely,the realdismantlement of all the white power structures without which the realenpowerment of Shaka's children would never materialise.Could the South African diamond giant,De Beers,for instance,ever imagine theday when 80 or 90% of its board members would be black men and women?! Andwhat about the gold industry and the banks and how would most white familiesmanage to clean up and feed themselves in a world in which they could nolonger afford to pay black nannies and domestic helps to do that forthem.These are the real stuffs that is scaring them to death,and who elsecould deliver that last blow to the remnants of apartheid than the verywoman who has kept the liberation candle burning for twenty-seven eternalyears.Winnie,we are waiting! Come and rule over us,its your turn now.Reagrds Basss!-----Original Message-----From: pmj@commit.gm To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Thursday, November 27, 1997 9:13 AMSubject: Re: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela>Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm > via Commit>Dear Folks,>Regarding Mrs Winnie Madikezela-Mandela: On BBC Focus on Africa, 25/11/97;>It was reported that "Baroness"Emma Nicholson was taking private>prosecution on murder charges against Winnie on behalf of Stompie ??'s>mother;>now this Emma Nicholson if I recall was a short-lived Minsiter or junior>minister under Margaret Thatcher..the latter and her cabinet was very>famous in affording apartheid much needed breathing space in its latter>years and also holding the ANC and Mandala as communist-terrorists;>I think Nicholson should just simply be deported as an undesirable and>unwanted element in Africa..>I don't care whether Winnie is guilty or innocent; Emma does not have a>voice or vote in our affairs; it is like having the KKK decide on black on>black crime>folks, I have used the utmost restraint in not calling the b******* the>names she deserves in my opinion.>pmj>---------->> From: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu ------------------------------Date: Wed, 26 Nov 1997 22:51:40 PSTFrom: "sarjo marenah" < smarenah@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: introductionMessage-ID: < 19971127065141.16209.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHillo members,My name is Sarjo Marenah,I was burn in 1975,in Kaur Janneh Kund ,LowerSaloum District,Central River Division.I started at Armitage High School for my O'levels,but soontransfered to Albert Academy in Freetown,Sierra Leone,where I completedboth "O" and "A"Levels.Iam now pursuing my undergraduate degree inAccounting at The International Islamic University-Malaysia.I am a freshman student.It's a pleasure to join this L.Thank you.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Nov 1997 11:43:32 -0500From: nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SurveyMessage-ID: < 19971127.114335.14726.0.nahak@juno.com Hello gambia-l, kindly complete this survey and return back to me at1) What is your ethnicity?2) What is your Country of origin?3) What is your highest level of education?4) What is your gender? a)female b)male5) What is your age? a)16-19 b)20-25 c)26-30 d)31-35 e)36-up6) What do you think are the five most important things our governmentsand we must do to have a united Africa?a)b)C)d)e)7) What are the five most important things our governments and we can doto stop ethnic conflict in Africa?a)b)c)d)e)8) What do you think are the five most important things we should do toavoid military violence in Africa?a)b)c)d)e)9) What role should our governments and we play in order to stopcorruption in Africa?10) What are the five most important things we should do to unite withall African descendents around the globe?a)b)c)d)e)11) What type of government do you think a united Africa should have andwhy?THANK YOU FOR COMPLETING THIS SURVEY! E-MAIL TO Unnisaa@aol.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Nov 1997 12:43:58 -0500From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SurveyMessage-ID: < 199711271743.MAA07226@rs1.mtu.edu > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Thu Nov 27 11:43:57 1997> Date: Thu, 27 Nov 1997 11:43:32 -0500> From: nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Survey> X-Juno-Line-Breaks: 1-12,14-24,26-37,39-49,51-53,55-65,67-71> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Hello gambia-l, kindly complete this survey and return back to me at> 1) What is your ethnicity?> 2) What is your Country of origin?> 3) What is your highest level of education?> 4) What is your gender? a)female b)male> 5) What is your age? a)16-19 b)20-25 c)26-30 d)31-35 e)36-up> 6) What do you think are the five most important things our governments> and we must do to have a united Africa?> a)> b)> C)> d)> e)> 7) What are the five most important things our governments and we can do> to stop ethnic conflict in Africa?> a)> b)> c)> d)> e)> 8) What do you think are the five most important things we should do to> avoid military violence in Africa?> a)> b)> c)> d)> e)> 9) What role should our governments and we play in order to stop> corruption in Africa?> 10) What are the five most important things we should do to unite with> all African descendents around the globe?> a)> b)> c)> d)> e)> 11) What type of government do you think a united Africa should have and> why?> THANK YOU FOR COMPLETING THIS SURVEY! E-MAIL TO Unnisaa@aol.com Mr Gomez, please tell us more about your survey.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Nov 1997 13:12:47 ESTFrom: MJagana < MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Liberia on the USMessage-ID: < f4ce6c67.347db821@aol.com Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitIn a message dated 97-11-26 11:13:12 EST, you write:<< show give us the money pillinstead. >>Dear Moe,The money pill is available @ A PENNY SAVED IS A PENNY EARNED.LOLMOMODOU JPS: DO NOT OVER DO THE TURKEY TOBASKI IS ON THE WAY (JOKE)------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Nov 1997 13:51:33 -0500From: nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SurveyMessage-ID: < 19971127.135136.4390.1.nahak@juno.com The purpose of the survey is to gather information on how Africa can worktoward a United sustainable continent. This is not a school project. Ibelieve in African Unity.Thanks for asking.MGOMEZ------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Nov 1997 12:15:13 -0800From: " nari@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Brief introductionMessage-ID: < B0000019409@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "National Agricultural Research Institute" < nari@commit.gm via CommitDear Fafanding,Greetings from NARI! How are you getting on with your studies? I hope lifeis treating you nicely in Malaysia.Well, when I sighted your brief introduction on the screen, I decided toget in touch with you so that you will know that we also on the line. Thismeans that you can now communicate with us very easily. Let me inform youthat my position has changed hands from a socioeconomics supervisor to aDocumentalist and, of course, with a higher grade. I am thereforeresponsible for the management of the NARI library and I have two LibraryAssistants who are currently undertaking 45 days on-the-job training indocumentation in Niamey, Niger.The Director General is very much concerned about my long-term training inthe field of information managment and he is interested in placing me in aninstitution to pursue a Diploma in Library and Information Studies. But sofar, we have not been successful in our efforts. So having seen your e-mailaddress, I thought it a good idea to find out from you whether there is anypossibility for me to pursue the above area in colleges/universities inMalaysia? If possible, could you please let me have the details as soon aspossible, so that I could send in an enquiry, on behalf of the DG, forinformation and an application form for the 1998/99 academic year.With greetings to your fellow-Gambian students,Yours sincerely,Falankoi Janneh----------> From: fafanding fatajo < ffatajo@hotmail.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Brief introduction> Date: Sunday, November 16, 1997 5:59 PM> Dear Camara and core,> My name is Fafanding s Fatajo ( F.S.Fatajo) from Sallikenni Village> Cntral Baddibou North Bank Division.> I am currently studying in Malaysia.> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Nov 1997 13:30:49 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Cabral Cup II in the GambiaMessage-ID: < B0000019411@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitHi Mr. Jallow (Modou),regarding the rivalry between Gambia and Senegal; it is like the onebetween Nigeria and Ghana, it is a Big Bro-Small Bro kinda thingy.youknow..incidentally Sierra Leone is the defending Champs and despite theircurrent political problems and the fact that the Gambia Govt. decide toextend an invitation to the national team and sport minister of the exiledTejn Kabba govt. as opposed to the illegal govt. of Koroma; the SierraLeone team or Leone Stars arrived in Banjul with such a fanfare andcarnival including a person masquerading Pres. Jammeh with boubous andprayers beads included..that I for one will NOT rule them OUT..so watch outfor armchair coaching and commentary from this endciaopmjps for your general info. and knowledge: did you know that Amilcar Cabralwas the nom de guerre of Abel Djassi..I picked that from the Zone 2preparations..------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Nov 1997 14:19:27 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: OBITUARY: Malawi's Kamuzu BandaMessage-ID: < 347DF1EF.1F26@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> FYI, former Malawian president Kamuzu Banda has died in a Johannesburg> clinic. He was believed to be 99 years old.> VOA's correspondent Alex Belida reports from South Africa:> " Mr. Banda was flown to Johannesburg from his home in> Malawi earlier this month after contracting pneumonia and falling> into a coma. A spokeswoman at the clinic where he had been> treated says he died Tuesday night of respiratory failure.> Mr. Banda led malawi from its independence in 1964 until the> country's first democratic elections in 1994 -- three decades in> which he single-handedly controlled virtually every aspect of the> nation's life, ruthlessly suppressing any opposition. after his> ouster, he was charged with murder but acquitted.> The South African government Wednesday expressed regret at Mr.> Banda's death. president Nelson Mandela paid tribute to the> former Malawian leader, telling reporters that despite his public> image and his links with the former apartheid government, Mr.> Banda did many positive things people did not know about,> including aiding the black liberation movement in Zimbabwe and> providing the African National Congress with financial> assistance. " (signed)> --------------------------------> Source: Voice of America> ========================================================================> mjallow@sct.edu > ------------------------------------------------------------------------Kamuzu Banda destroyed Malawi and put that country economy in totalruins. Although I do not wish any bad on another human being but Icompare him to Mobutu. Let us put their wounds behind us and try to healas fast as we can for there is no time to waste for the future of ourchildren.Allah will be the best judge and each leader will be personallyaccountable for his evil deeds to his subjects.May his soul rest in peaceHabib------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Nov 1997 14:33:23 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: SurveyMessage-ID: < 347DF533.7708@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMichael J Gomez wrote:> Hello gambia-l, kindly complete this survey and return back to me at> 1) What is your ethnicity?> 2) What is your Country of origin?> 3) What is your highest level of education?> 4) What is your gender? a)female b)male> 5) What is your age? a)16-19 b)20-25 c)26-30 d)31-35 e)36-up> 6) What do you think are the five most important things our governments> and we must do to have a united Africa?> a)> b)> C)> d)> e)> 7) What are the five most important things our governments and we can do> to stop ethnic conflict in Africa?> a)> b)> c)> d)> e)> 8) What do you think are the five most important things we should do to> avoid military violence in Africa?> a)> b)> c)> d)> e)> 9) What role should our governments and we play in order to stop> corruption in Africa?> 10) What are the five most important things we should do to unite with> all African descendents around the globe?> a)> b)> c)> d)> e)> 11) What type of government do you think a united Africa should have and> why?> THANK YOU FOR COMPLETING THIS SURVEY! E-MAIL TO Unnisaa@aol.comMr Gomezwhat will this survey be used for and who is requesting it ? (managers ofGambia-L or just you) Will the names of participants be be sold to amarketting group or not?Please give us some claritythanks------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Nov 1997 14:35:17 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: Liberia on the USMessage-ID: < 347DF5A5.5FB2@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMJagana wrote:> In a message dated 97-11-26 11:13:12 EST, you write:> << show give us the money pill> instead. >>> Dear Moe,> The money pill is available @ A PENNY SAVED IS A PENNY EARNED.> LOL> MOMODOU J> PS: DO NOT OVER DO THE TURKEY TOBASKI IS ON THE WAY (JOKE)OK OK you winHabib------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Nov 1997 21:01:40 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Winnie Madikizela-MandelaMessage-ID: < 347E5034.491@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Pa Musa!I completely agree with you regarding Emma Nicholson. A documentarywas shown on Swedish television about a month or two ago about thebodyguard she was "helping" and how she was "concerned" about his civilrights. I was rather pissed after I saw the documentary because I couldsee the hypocritical tactics she used with the intention of assasinatingWinnie=B4s character. I pitied the bodyguard more because he typified the=most ignorant among us letting himself be used for propaganda against awoman of Winnie=B4s stature by a woman who might have called him a ******=had she not found any use for him.Regarding Nelson Mandela=B4s treatment of Winnie as posted by others, Imust say that I was rather disappointed that Nelson Mandela could be soforgiving of the Apartheid establishment and not find it in his heart toforgive the woman who kept him and the struggle alive. Like the sayinggoes, "charity begins at home". I for one would have been convinced ofNelson=B4s forgiving nature if he had forgiven Winnie for the things shedid during his time in prison. After all, she is only human and overtwenty years is a long time. If she was the one imprisoned for such along time, he probably would have married another woman or had manylovers without such a big fuss.Here are a few things Nelson said and wrote about Winnie which he nowseems to have forgotten:SOURCE: Benson, M. (1986) Nelson Mandela, Penguin Books."Had it not been for your visits, wonderful letters and your love, Iwould have fallen apart many years ago". (page 199)"...I am solidly behind you and know too well that you suffer because ofyour love of and loyalty to the children and me, as well as to our largefamily." (page 195)"Darling, just pack some of my clothes in a suitcase with my toiletries.I will be going away for a long time. You=B4re not to worry, my friendshere will look after you. They=B4ll give you news of me from time to time==2ELook well after the children. I know you=B4ll have the strength andcourage to do so without me, I now know you are capable of that." (page95)"Your love and support...the charming children you have given thefamily, the many friends you have won, the hope of enjoying that loveand warmth again, is what life and happiness mean to me....Yet therewere moments...when I have wondered whether any kind of commitment canever be sufficient excuse for abandoning a young and inexperienced womanin a pitiless desert, literally throwing her into the hands ofhighwaymen; a wonderful woman without her pillar and support at times ofneed. (page 238)Here are some quotes from Winnie:"...but the trip back is awful. I feel so empty....But I can=B4t helpthinking of all these years of our lives that have gone down the drain,our best years. Nelson is sixty-three now, and I am like a young girl,still looking for the experience of married life." (page 211)"...In fact during my visit he took off his shoes and showed it throughthe window. I saw his foot for the first time in twenty-one years".(page 221)"That Margareth Thatcher should have the audacity to tell us, theoppressed people of South Africa, that we are wrong in calling forsanctions! I am appalled that a woman Prime Minister should be soinsensitive to mothers spending their time collecting their children=B4sbodies from the streets" (page 249) Is Emma Nicholson still angry aboutWinnie=B4s uncompromising attitude towards that hypocritical MargaretThatcher and wants to revenge through character assassination?"We know what we want. Our aspirations are dear to us. We are not askingfor majority rule; it is our right, we shall have it at any cost. We areaware that the road before us is uphill, but we shall fight to thebitter end for justice." (page 189)"I was never there to hold my little girls=B4 hands, take them to schooland intoduce them to their teachers....I have never met any of mychildren=B4s teachers. I couldn=B4t do that because it would have meantviolating the terms of my banning order." (page 171)"All I had was a plastic bottle with about five glasses of water, asanitary bucket, three blankets and a sisal mat. About a week later Iwas transferred to a 'condemned' cell: a cell which usually holdsprisoners who are going to be executed....Three white stewardessesbrouht the food. They would then take the sanitary bucket, turn the lidupside down and put your plate of food on that. So I never ate." (page177)The quotes can go on and on. I sent these few quotes to serve asreminders of what Winnie went through and the role she played in bothNelson Mandela=B4s and the struggle=B4s lives. In these days when everyth=ingsaid about her is negative, I beg to differ and say that I personallystand behind her 100 percent. She is human and has committed somemistakes but if Nelson Mandela and South Africa can forgive thepropagators of one of the world=B4s most brutal dictatorships, people who=have committed murders uncountable, who have condemned generations ofAfrican people to destitution, then they can definitely forgive a womanwho sacrificed what most of us would not even dream of sacrificing. Sheis a fighter and she will fight on, believe me. She has the support ofgrassroots South Africa and even though my support does not count inSouth Africa, she has my support as an African. Thanks.Buharry.BTW, are you Ousainou and Assan Jallow=B4s brother?-------------------------------------------------------------------------= pmj@commit.gm wrote:> => Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm > via Commit> => Dear Folks,> Regarding Mrs Winnie Madikezela-Mandela: On BBC Focus on Africa, 25/11/=97;> It was reported that "Baroness"Emma Nicholson was taking private> prosecution on murder charges against Winnie on behalf of Stompie ??'s> mother;> now this Emma Nicholson if I recall was a short-lived Minsiter or junio=> minister under Margaret Thatcher..the latter and her cabinet was very> famous in affording apartheid much needed breathing space in its latter=> years and also holding the ANC and Mandala as communist-terrorists;> I think Nicholson should just simply be deported as an undesirable and> unwanted element in Africa..> I don't care whether Winnie is guilty or innocent; Emma does not have a=> voice or vote in our affairs; it is like having the KKK decide on black=on> black crime> => folks, I have used the utmost restraint in not calling the b******* the=> names she deserves in my opinion.> pmj> => ----------> > From: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu ------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Nov 1997 23:10:10 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: OBITUARY: Malawi's Kamuzu BandaMessage-ID: <01bcfb70$76ea3260$c22385c2@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitI don't think I would lose a night's sleep over his demise! please,keep upthe good work down there.Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: 28//1418 04:21Subject: Re: OBITUARY: Malawi's Kamuzu Banda>Modou Jallow wrote:>>>> FYI, former Malawian president Kamuzu Banda has died in a Johannesburg>> clinic. He was believed to be 99 years old.>>>> VOA's correspondent Alex Belida reports from South Africa:>>>> " Mr. Banda was flown to Johannesburg from his home in>> Malawi earlier this month after contracting pneumonia and falling>> into a coma. A spokeswoman at the clinic where he had been>> treated says he died Tuesday night of respiratory failure.>> Mr. Banda led malawi from its independence in 1964 until the>> country's first democratic elections in 1994 -- three decades in>> which he single-handedly controlled virtually every aspect of the>> nation's life, ruthlessly suppressing any opposition. after his>> ouster, he was charged with murder but acquitted.>>>> The South African government Wednesday expressed regret at Mr.>> Banda's death. president Nelson Mandela paid tribute to the>> former Malawian leader, telling reporters that despite his public>> image and his links with the former apartheid government, Mr.>> Banda did many positive things people did not know about,>> including aiding the black liberation movement in Zimbabwe and>> providing the African National Congress with financial>> assistance. " (signed)>>>> -------------------------------->>>> Source: Voice of America>>>> ========================================================================>>> ------------------------------------------------------------------------>Kamuzu Banda destroyed Malawi and put that country economy in total>ruins. Although I do not wish any bad on another human being but I>compare him to Mobutu. Let us put their wounds behind us and try to heal>as fast as we can for there is no time to waste for the future of our>children.>Allah will be the best judge and each leader will be personally>accountable for his evil deeds to his subjects.>May his soul rest in peace>Habib------------------------------Date: Fri, 28 Nov 1997 00:02:09 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Winnie Madikizela-MandelaMessage-ID: < B0000019544@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitDear Buharry,Thanks for taking the time to send this very apt reminder..I am 29 yearsold and I still cannot comprehend nor do I think I ever will what it musthave been or felt...the LADY is GREAT..and like all GREAT PEOPLE, otherhumans will try to PULL YOU DOWN; in her struggle and OUR struggle, whenMANDELA had the luxury of conscience and she had to make LIFE and DEATHchoices, her mistakes are understandable and acceptable..compared with thecold-blooded and calculated killing of Chris Hani or the calculated murdersof Steve Biko and other heroes of the Struggle..ps..I am not underestimating Mandela's struggle and the choice he made orhad to make but i think and I know how it feels (in a little way) whenyour conscience is imprisoned and you live with the fact that you have tomake choices to live, during the period of military rule in The Gambia, avery good and close friend and brother was a security detainee; for hissake and my own conscience, I never felt free during the 2 + yearsin closing, Mr Buharry, yes I am Ouse and Assan's younger brother and I doremember you from Serre Kunda School and thanks again for reminding us andkeeping things in their proper perspective..pss: is there an e-mail address we can send our feelings and show oursupport..a little token of solidarity with the other but EQUALLY if notGREATER MANDELA ( WINNIE MADIKEZELA)pmj----------------------------------------Date: Thu, 27 Nov 1997 21:55:10 -0500From: nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SurveyMessage-ID: < 19971127.215513.3422.1.nahak@juno.com The purpose of the survey is to gather information on how Africa can worktoward a United sustainable continent. This is not a school project. Ibelieve in African Unity.Please be advised that the survey did not request anyone to provide hisor her name. This is not a marketing survey. It will not be sold toanyone. The survey is open to anyone who is interested in responding toit. Feel free. The survey is from me, Michael Gomez. Thanks for asking.Check this webpage::: http://members.aol.com/Unnisaa/Unnisaa.html.or ------------------------------Date: Fri, 28 Nov 1997 08:24:00 +0100From: amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Cabral Cup II in the GambiaMessage-ID: < 347e7388.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtPMJYou wrote:ciaopmjps for your general info. and knowledge: did you know that Amilcar Cabral=was the nom de guerre of Abel Djassi..I picked that from the Zone 2preparations..Was it not the other way round?; that Abel Djassi was the nom de guerre =of Amilcar Cabral? Or is it just my memory playing tricks on me?A. Kabir Njie. =---------------------------------------------------------------------Narud Stokke Wiig ASR=E5dhusgt. 27N-0158 OSLONORWAYTel: +47 22 33 06 70Fax: +47 22 41 45 01---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 28 Nov 1997 12:40:42 +0000From: " narb@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: DELISTINGMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Sent by narb@commit.gm (National Agricultural Research Board)via CommitHi folks, I am proceeding on a one month leave and would kindly request tobe delisted until 29 December 1997.I wih the group a Merry X-mas.Dr. Jeng : narb@commit.gm ------------------------------Date: Fri, 28 Nov 1997 07:50:48 PSTFrom: "Theodor Stenevang" < stenevang@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Please change my adressMessage-ID: < 19971128155108.12335.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainDear listadministrator,I would like to have my addresschanged, to be the following:Thank you______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 28 Nov 1997 07:51:41 PSTFrom: "Theodor Stenevang" < stenevang@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Please change my adressMessage-ID: < 19971128155141.9928.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainDear listadministrator,I would like to have my address on the listchanged, to be the following:and thereby remain on the list, only with another address than thepresent.Thank you, Theodor Stenevang______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 28 Nov 1997 17:40:32 -0500 (EST)From: BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SubscriptionMessage-ID: < 971128174032_1206013781@mrin51.mail.aol.com List Managers:Please add my sister Sailey Sey to the List. Her e-mail addres is:Thanks in advanceAwa Sey------------------------------Date: Fri, 28 Nov 1997 23:09:29 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Zone II Tourney - All roads lead to Independence StadiumMessage-ID: < B0000019775@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitDear Pa-Mambuna, LexingtonFurther to your request of 26th Nov. on the list regarding the Zone IItournament, I am obliged to find and provide you with the followinginformation which falls to my notice though not a football enthusiast:Fixtures:8 Countries taking part:Group A Group BA1 Gambia (GM) B1 Sierra Leone (SL)A2 Senegal (SEN) B2 Mali (MAL)A3 Cape Verde (CV) B3 Guinea Bissau (GB)A4 Mauritania (MAU) B4 Guinea Conakry (GC)Timetable:Nov28 A1 (GM) - A3 (CV)A2 (SEN) - A4 (MAU)29 B1 (SL) - B3 (GB)B2 (MAL) - B4 (GC)30 A1 (GM) - A4 (MAU)A3 (CV) - A2 (SEN)Dec1 B2 (MAL) - B3 (GB)B4 (GC) - B1 (SL)2 A1 (GM) - A2 (SEN)A3 (CV) - A4 (MAU)3 B1(SL) -B2 (MAL)B3 (GB) -B4 (GC)5 A WINNER GROUP A - 2ND GROUP BB WINNER GROUP B - 2ND GROUP A7 3RD & 4TH PLACES LOOSER A - LOOSER BFINAL WINNER A - WINNER BThe kick off took place today.The Scorpions made a decisive victory over the Cape Verde team by 3 goalsto 1.The first goal by the Scorpions was scored within the 1st 10 mins. of the1st round while the other 2 within the 1st 15mins of the 2nd round.Senegal had a lone goal draw with Mauritania after losing at least 2penalties awarded them during their match.Turnout at the Stadium today is estimated at about 25 to 30 thousand.8 professional Gambian international players including Jatto Cessay fromEurope came to beef up the Scorpions.Looking forward to tomorrow's matches.Archi------------------------------Date: Fri, 28 Nov 1997 16:34:12 PSTFrom: "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < 19971129003413.20286.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainDear List manager,Please include Mr. Musa Sonko in The Gambia List. His e-mail address is<< msonko@hotmail.com >>. Your usual co-operation is highlyappreciated.Sillah Conateh.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sat, 29 Nov 1997 00:21:55 -0000From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re: zone II commentary from the arm chairMessage-ID: < B0000019788@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitFolks,It is my pleasure to indulge in this ..feel free to chip in ..The GambiaScorpions thrashed Cape Verde 3-1 with goals in the 6th, 51st and 57thminutes by Ebou Silla, Jatto and Ebrima Sonko, all international players; Ireally can't remember who scored Cape verde's goal but it seems The Gambiais of with an excellent start..it could have easily been more.Senegal and Mauretania played to 1-1 draw with Mauretania playing superiortactical game and Senegal always failing to convert their chances intogoals, including missing 2 penalties..(nb..I saw 1 penalty missed but havebeen told that a second was missed)..anyway Mauretania led through thefirst half with a single goal and Senegal only equalised in 4 minutes ofinjury time. I am still holding that for The Gambia to finally lift theTrophy..we must watch out for our traditional opponents..Senegal anddefending champs, Sierra Leone.Tomorrow (Saturday) Sierra Leone plays Guinea Bissau; Mali versus GuineaConakry..ciao from Banjulpmj------------------------------Date: Fri, 28 Nov 1997 20:00:22 -0800 (PST)From: "D. Singhateh" < dawdas@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re: zone II commentary from the arm chairMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.96a.971128194004.41412B-100000@dante08.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi!! Pa Musa,Thanks for the wonderful piece below. It's verymuch appreciated and I hope you will find time to send in more as thegames progress. Can't wait, starving for more, if you will.Thanks again,Dawda Singahteh.On Sat, 29 Nov 1997, pmj@commit.gm wrote:> Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm > via Commit> Folks,> It is my pleasure to indulge in this ..feel free to chip in ..The Gambia> Scorpions thrashed Cape Verde 3-1 with goals in the 6th, 51st and 57th> minutes by Ebou Silla, Jatto and Ebrima Sonko, all international players; I> really can't remember who scored Cape verde's goal but it seems The Gambia> is of with an excellent start..it could have easily been more.> Senegal and Mauretania played to 1-1 draw with Mauretania playing superior> tactical game and Senegal always failing to convert their chances into> goals, including missing 2 penalties..(nb..I saw 1 penalty missed but have> been told that a second was missed)..anyway Mauretania led through the> first half with a single goal and Senegal only equalised in 4 minutes of> injury time. I am still holding that for The Gambia to finally lift the> Trophy..we must watch out for our traditional opponents..Senegal and> defending champs, Sierra Leone.> Tomorrow (Saturday) Sierra Leone plays Guinea Bissau; Mali versus Guinea> Conakry..> ciao from Banjul> pmj------------------------------Date: Sat, 29 Nov 1997 01:27:39 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SurveyMessage-ID: < 971129012738_632658374@mrin85.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-11-27 14:57:09 EST, you write:<< The purpose of the survey is to gather information on how Africa can worktoward a United sustainable continent. This is not a school project. Ibelieve in African Unity.Thanks for asking.MGOMEZ >>Dear MR Gomez,I would not mind to reply to your survey. But could you kindly elaborate onthe recipints of these important statistics.momodou J------------------------------Date: Sat, 29 Nov 1997 01:07:26 -0600From: Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re: zone II commentary from the arm chairMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19971129004607.0faf780a@etbu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Masters Pa Musa and Archibald,Thanx for the up-to-the-minute updates. CONGRATULATIONS to The GambianSCORPIONS for an awesome start!!!! Good luck all the way!!! Gentlemen, Ihope it would not be asking for too much to ask that you guys continue tofeed us with the details as the games progress. Nice start, by the way.Pa Musa, you mentioned a few names from The Gambian side that arecurrently playing on international soil. Can you please tell us where theyare playing, what team(s) they played for while they were in The Gambia, andhow long they have been gone. This may help some of us to identify who thesefellows are. I know Jatto, but the other two names are very unfamiliar.Maybe i have been gone too long. Anyway nostalgia is beginning to set in, soi better be going. Nice weekend everybody.It's Tamsir.------------------------------Date: Sat, 29 Nov 1997 17:12:25 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Winnie Madikizela-MandelaMessage-ID: < 3480BD79.6A36@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Pa Musa!Yes, I thought it was you. It=B4s great that Gambia-l can bring us al=together regardless of the distance between us. Regarding an e-mailaddress where we can send our support to Winnie Mandela, I am not awareof any. Maybe someone else can help. Maybe Moe can ask his South Africanfriend who wrote the original thread. Have a nice weekend.Buharry.P.S.Say hi to Ousainou and Assan who were my classmates. I have not seenOusainou in over 14 years. I met Assan in London around 1991 when weboth visited Alieu Secka when he was studying there. Once again, it isreally nice to be able to get in touch despite the distance.D.S.-------------------------------------------------------------------------= pmj@commit.gm wrote:> => Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm > via Commit> => Dear Buharry,> Thanks for taking the time to send this very apt reminder..I am 29 year=> old and I still cannot comprehend nor do I think I ever will what it mu=st> have been or felt...the LADY is GREAT..and like all GREAT PEOPLE, other=> humans will try to PULL YOU DOWN; in her struggle and OUR struggle, whe=> MANDELA had the luxury of conscience and she had to make LIFE and DEATH=> choices, her mistakes are understandable and acceptable..compared with =the> cold-blooded and calculated killing of Chris Hani or the calculated mur=ders> of Steve Biko and other heroes of the Struggle..> ps..I am not underestimating Mandela's struggle and the choice he made =or> had to make but i think and I know how it feels (in a little way) when=> your conscience is imprisoned and you live with the fact that you have =to> make choices to live, during the period of military rule in The Gambia,=> very good and close friend and brother was a security detainee; for his=> sake and my own conscience, I never felt free during the 2 + years> => in closing, Mr Buharry, yes I am Ouse and Assan's younger brother and I=do> remember you from Serre Kunda School and thanks again for reminding us =and> keeping things in their proper perspective..> pss: is there an e-mail address we can send our feelings and show our> support..a little token of solidarity with the other but EQUALLY if not=> GREATER MANDELA ( WINNIE MADIKEZELA)> pmj> ----------------------------------------Date: Sat, 29 Nov 1997 18:05:44 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Winnie Madikzela MandelaMessage-ID: < 199711291706.SAA08517@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITJOHANNESBURG, South Africa -- Police investigating two murdersallegedly linked to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela found insufficientevidence to prosecute her, a police commissioner testified Friday. .George Fivaz told the commission looking into apartheid-era crimesthat police responded to tips and pleas from relatives of the victimson several occasions, but did not find enough evidence to filecharges. He described a key witness against President Nelson Mandela's ex-wife-- her former bodyguard Katiza Cebekhulu -- as unreliable because hekept changing his story.I am sending the full story to the bush.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Sat, 29 Nov 1997 13:02:01 -0500From: nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 19971129.130204.3430.0.nahak@juno.com Listmanager, unsubscribe me from the following e-mail addresses, mbg@guinness.som.cwru and mbg@guinness.som.cwru.edu. The only e-mail Iwant to keep with gambia-l is nahak@juno.com. Please take care of this assoon as possible. Thanks!!!!!------------------------------Date: Sat, 29 Nov 1997 20:10:13 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Questions of Real Legal Status of African SlaMessage-ID: <19971129191207.AAC47484@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGambia-l,FYI the mail below was sent to us and I just think it might meinteresting for some of you.Momodou Camara------- Forwarded Message Follows -------To: mcamara@post3.tele.dk From: djembe@inform-bbs.dk (Djembe Magazine)Reply-to: djembe@inform-bbs.dk (Djembe Magazine)Date: Sat, 29 Nov 1997 14:56:38 +0100Subject: Fwd: Questions of Real Legal Status of African SlaOrganization: InformFORGET MENTAL ENSLAVEMENT! ARE WE STILL SLAVES BY U.S. CONSTITUTIONALLAW AND ARE THEY EXTORTING TAXES FROM US BASED UPON OUR LACK OFMUTUALITY WITH THE U.S. CONSTITUTION AND OUR 'FORCED CITIZENSHIP'WITHOUT ASKING US IN 1865 AFTER ESTIMATES OF UP TO 150 MILLION OF USHAD DIED IN THE WORLD'S WORST HUMAN HOLOCAUST? THIS IS THE CLAIM OF74 YEAR OLD BLACK ATTORNEY DR. ROBERT L. BROCK, EX-GARVEYITE, ATTORNEYFOR A BLACK CLASS ACTION TAX CASE THAT EXHAUSTED LEGAL REMEDIESTHROUGH THE U.S. SUPREME COURT THIS YEAR AND IS NOW IN THE UNITEDNATIONS COURT, A VICTORY FOR AFRICAN SLAVE DESCENDANTS BY U.S. & IRSDEFAULT IN THE CASE (Leonard Ashton et al versus The United StatesGovernment and the Internal Revenue Service). PLEASE CONTACT DR. BROCKFOR ALL THE REAL CONCEPTS AND DETAILS, BUT SEE THE ATTACHED EXCERPTFROM BROCK'S BOOK. (Dr. Robert L. Brock, President, Self-DeterminationCommittee, P.O. Box 15288, Washington, D.C. 20003, telephone number(202) 544-5366.Excerpt from "Black Tax Rebellion in the U.S.A.: A Study" by IdaHakim Article(from PASSPORT TO FREEDOM: WITH REPARATIONS AND SELF-DETERMINATION, byDr. Robert L. Brock, President, The Self Determination Committee,Washington, D.C.) "PROTECTION OF INTERNATIONAL LAW": Because of itspast and present criminal acts, the United States of America hasrefused to ratify a number of different International Human RightsTreaties and Conventions. By doing this, it protects itself from anobligation of having to report to the United Nations. Evidence of thisreluctance can be found in the arguments when Congress was decidingupon ratifying the Genocide Convention in 1970. This statement wasdirected toward Senators Church, Javits, Cooper, Symington and Pell ofthe Foreign Relations Sub-Committee: "At that time (referring to the1950's) there was great alarm over the words, 'mental harm' but thiscommittee slew that dragon by defining the words to mean 'permanentphysical injury to mental faculties' and they set other guidelineswhich are available to you. Rather than ratification encroaching onour Constitutional law and authority, the very opposite can happen ifwe do not ratify as you will see by reading Article 8....AnyContracting Party may call upon the competent organs of the UnitedNations to take such action under the Charter of the United Nations asthey consider appropriate for the prevention and Suppression of actsof genocide or any other acts enumerated in this article111....Gentlemen, do not take this cause lightly. I hold in my hand aletter to me dated February 8, 1970 from Thomas Drake, president ofthe United Alliance of African Organizations in which he states: "Isure would like to be there to discuss with you in particular theGenocide Covenant. It can be proven without a doubt that the act ofgenocide is being used at this present time against my people here inAmerica." Please let me repeat that phrasing, 'against my people herein America.' You know that the Black Nations in the U.N. faroutnumber us in their vote and actually numerically. What is toprevent any one of these Nations from bringing an action against thosehere in the United States who have committed Genocide, and they couldwell bring charges against every school board member who has voted forforced integration of our schools, federal judges who have issueddecrees and the United States Supreme Court. I doubt if there is muchyou could do to stop the United Nations from bringing any of theseguilty parties before an International Court of Justice. Certainlythis argument makes clear the fear of retaliation and the knowledge ofthe criminality of forced assimilation. This fear is based on reality.When the rebellion of Blacks becomes a world issue, we will more thanlikely see help coming from Member States of the United Nations. Ifthere is validity in Dr. Brock's arguments about a war of enslavement,1st and 2nd class status based upon race and ethnicity, and onecontinuous act of force against Blacks to this day, then there areInternational Laws upon which the descendants of slaves can rely toprotect themselves which the United States Government has ratified(perhaps believing that it would be able to escape charges on theseissues). The following quotes are arguments of dr. Brock which pointout the violations of Plaintiff's international rights: 1) "Thetaking of Ashton's property and the force of arms approach on Ashtonto submit to the United States Jurisdiction violated International Lawrights of Ashton under the International Covenant on Civil andPolitical Rights. Leonard Ashton is an international person withInternational Common Law Domicile in Africa. The acceptance of HumanRights Treaties by the aggressor United States, accused of Genocide,Slavery and denial of self-determination, Ashton takes, and has asbeneficiary of all Treaties, and here charges the Judges and theUnited States with violation of his rights under International Law."2) "The present system of taxing Plaintiff by a two tier system andcitizenship by a two tier system is in violation of both the GenocideConvention against Plaintiff as a group, and the InternationalConvention on the Abolition of Slavery, the Slave Trade, andInstitutions and Practices Similar to Slavery." 3) "The twocitizenship denies Plaintiff the equal use of the Bill of Rights orFirst Ten Amendments due to Racial Discrimination distinction basedupon color and slave descent. As to the First Ten Amendments beingdenied to Plaintiff in violation of the Treaties and Human Rights thefollowing is stated: The Fourteenth Amendment citizen has no inherentconstitutional right to any of the following: (a) peaceful assembly,(b) exemption from compulsory self-incrimination, (c) trial by jury inboth civil and criminal cases, (d) right to bear arms, (e) prosecutionby indictment of a grand jury, and (f) right to be confronted withwitnesses, among others. The distinction between National and Statecitizenship and their respective privileges there drawn has come to befirmly established." 4) "Sovereign Immunity cannot be used forindividual persons to defeat slavery and genocide as both of them arecrimes by International Law, which is Public Law, whereas, the 13thAmendment is Private Law set to correct a local condition of endingslavery, caused and supported by the same government that allowed andparticipated in it, therefore Plaintiff seeks the International Law onslavery. UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS, ARTICLE 4: No oneshall be held in slavery or servitude and slavery and the slave tradeshall be prohibited in all their forms. For the purposes of thepresent Convention: a) Slavery means, as defined in the SlaveryConvention of 1926, the status or condition of a person over whom anyand all of the powers attaching to the right of ownership areexercised, and "slave" means a person in such condition or status.Plaintiff charges Defendant with slavery by taxation and for all otheractions amounting to slavery. The following acts constitute captivityand slavery in violation of the Convention: Unilateral enactment ofthe 14th Article of Amendment legislation as legislative citizens witha grant periodically of civil rights and special privileges andimmunities, one of them being the burden of taxation, to whichPlaintiff objects, for the additional grounds touching nojurisdiction." 5) "Genocide is a crime under International Law, likepiracy, torture, the Defendants by their failure to answer can, ifapprehended, be tried in foreign States as in Filariga versusPena-Irala, 630 F2d 876." 6) "That the Charter of the United Nations,upon ratification by the U.S. Senate, became the supreme law of theland, within constitutional provision, Article VI, Section 2, and onceratified, failure of an organ of government to pass measures or to doan act that is necessary to give effect to the ratified treaty cannotbe offered as an excuse for avoiding the responsibility incurred ordefeat Plaintiff's "rights", and that Defendant, United States, cannot'adduce' its own constitution, laws, codes with a view to evadingobligations incumbent on Defendant, United States, under InternationalLaw and under the Charter of the United Nations." 7) "Plaintiffmaintains that according to his alien status that the charges allegedin this complaint fall within the 'core' of human rights violation onslavery, genocide, self-determination, crimes against humanity,requiring answer to disclaimer." 8) "In support of 'direct actionstruggle' to achieve liberties, freedom and self-determination, havingdisclaimed Defendants laws, the Black People will continue to useInternational Laws, such as: The U.N. General Assembly Resolution2625: EVERY STATE HAS A DUTY TO REFRAIN FROM FORCIBLE ACTION WHICHDEPRIVES PEOPLE...OF THEIR RIGHT TO SELF-DETERMINATION AND FREEDOM ANDINDEPENDENCE. Finally, the International Covenant on Civil andPolitical Rights indicates a place of primacy for self-determination."9) "Petitioner has as one of its challenges against the IRS that of adisclaimer. The Petitioner uses only Treaties and Conventions andCovenants one of which is the International Covenant on Civil andPolitical Rights Part II, Article 2, and under which Petitioner Ashtonsues for the violations of his rights:Article 2: 3. Each State Partyto the present Covenant undertakes: (a) To ensure that any personwhose rights or freedoms as herein recognized are violated shall havean effective remedy, notwithstanding that the violation has beencommitted by persons acting in an official capacity; (b) To ensurethat any person claiming such a remedy shall have his right theretodetermined by competent judicial, administrative or legislativeauthorities, or by any other competent authority provided for by thelegal system of the State, and to develop the possibilities ofjudicial remedy; (c) To ensure that the competent authorities shallenforce such remedies when granted." In the United States of America,due to the efforts of Dr. Robert L. brock and Congressman JohnConyers, both the Judicial and the Legislative remedies haveapparently been exhausted. The Legislature has refused to take thefirst step toward considering a remedy (HR 40 tabled since itsintroduction in 1991), and as we have read, the judicial remedy isexhausted. The references listed in this study, plus many otherreferences to International Laws, Covenants and Treaties in the legalbriefs of Dr. Brock, seem to be thorough enough to verify that slavedescendants have legal grounds and the United Nations has anobligation. As we know, the Lost Found Nation under the guidance ofthe Honorable Silis Muhammad, has already petitioned the UnitedNations for intervention and reparations, using the Human Rights lawswhich protect National Minorities. The Black Tax Rebellion givesfurther validity to the arguments of the Lost Found Nation, and thoseorganizations (National Commission for Reparations andC.U.R.E./A.F.R.E.) that are assisting the international effort. TheHonorable Silis Muhammad's plea must be heard now that rebellionagainst tyranny and oppression has begun to take place in earnest.Finally, we will provide an answer from the international communityitself, to the question put forward in the beginning of this study:"Can the Black Tax Rebellion be defended, before Nations of the world,as rebellion against tyranny? Dr. Y.N. Kly, international legalscholar offers thee general types of claims available to (so-called)African Americans on pages 70-72 of his book, A POPULAR GUIDE TOMINORITY RIGHTS. Option one would be based on an agreement between theNational Minority and their Government. (The exhaustion of domesticremedies means that this option has failed.) The second option wouldinvolve a claim under the International Convention on Civil andPolitical Rights with references made to 'recourse...to rebellionagainst tyranny and oppression' set forth in the Universal Declarationof Human Rights and the language in the Declaration of InternationalLaw Concerning Friendly Relations and Cooperation Among States.(Although Dr. Kly reminds the reader that he presumes it would be ademocratic assembly of the Minority that would bring these claims,history tells us that rebellions are not begun by taking a vote.) Dr.Kly's third option is quoted herein: "The third option would probablybe the most disruptive to positive relations between groups in theUnited States. African-Americans could claim they have a right toself-determination as a revolt against oppression and the violation oftheir human rights. This would call attention to the long history ofgross violations of their human rights and the continuation of thispattern into the present." Dr. Kly's options in International Law forthe slaves' descendants and their rebellion, seem to indicate thatBlacks are correct in taking legal, non-violent actions, and theydeserve the assistance of the world community. We in C.U.R.E./A.F.R.E.urge the Nations of the world to respond.Black Tax Rebellion in theU.S.A. is published by Ida Hakim for C.U.R.E./A.F.R.E., P.O. Box 6103,River Forest, Illinois 60305, and distributed by the SelfDetermination Committee, P.O. Box 15248, Washington, D.C. 20003,telephone# (202) 544-5366.------------------------------Date: Sat, 29 Nov 1997 20:19:09 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: <19971129192102.AAA47614@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,Musa Sonko and Sailey Sey have been added to the list. Welcome to ourBantaba. Please send a brief introduction. Our address is:Have a good weekend.RegardsMomodou CamaraPS. Congratulations to the Scorpions for the first victory.*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Sat, 29 Nov 1997 18:59:01 -0500From: "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Zone II Tourney - All roads lead to Independence StadiumMessage-ID: < 3480AC44.AA944178@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitArchi;Thanks for the Zone II info. Its wonderful to hear that the Scorpions won thetournament opener. Please keep us posted with the results as the tourneycontinues. Is my friend and former team mate (Gasimu Nying or Gas) stillplaying for the Scorpions? I have not the least doubt in mind that they willwin it all. Go Scorpions!!GOD BLESS!!Pa-Mambuna, The BlueGrass State archibald.graham@commit.gm wrote:> Sent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm > via Commit> Dear Pa-Mambuna, Lexington> Further to your request of 26th Nov. on the list regarding the Zone II> tournament, I am obliged to find and provide you with the following> information which falls to my notice though not a football enthusiast:> Fixtures:> 8 Countries taking part:> Group A Group B> A1 Gambia (GM) B1 Sierra Leone (SL)> A2 Senegal (SEN) B2 Mali (MAL)> A3 Cape Verde (CV) B3 Guinea Bissau (GB)> A4 Mauritania (MAU) B4 Guinea Conakry (GC)> Timetable:> Nov> 28 A1 (GM) - A3 (CV)> A2 (SEN) - A4 (MAU)> 29 B1 (SL) - B3 (GB)> B2 (MAL) - B4 (GC)> 30 A1 (GM) - A4 (MAU)> A3 (CV) - A2 (SEN)> Dec> 1 B2 (MAL) - B3 (GB)> B4 (GC) - B1 (SL)> 2 A1 (GM) - A2 (SEN)> A3 (CV) - A4 (MAU)> 3 B1(SL) -B2 (MAL)> B3 (GB) -B4 (GC)> 5 A WINNER GROUP A - 2ND GROUP B> B WINNER GROUP B - 2ND GROUP A> 7 3RD & 4TH PLACES LOOSER A - LOOSER B> FINAL WINNER A - WINNER B> The kick off took place today.> The Scorpions made a decisive victory over the Cape Verde team by 3 goals> to 1.> The first goal by the Scorpions was scored within the 1st 10 mins. of the> 1st round while the other 2 within the 1st 15mins of the 2nd round.> Senegal had a lone goal draw with Mauritania after losing at least 2> penalties awarded them during their match.> Turnout at the Stadium today is estimated at about 25 to 30 thousand.> 8 professional Gambian international players including Jatto Cessay from> Europe came to beef up the Scorpions.> Looking forward to tomorrow's matches.> Archi------------------------------Date: Sat, 29 Nov 1997 21:52:38 -0000From: " archibald.graham@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Zone II Tourney - 2nd dayMessage-ID: < B0000019930@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Archibald H. R. Graham" < archibald.graham@commit.gm via CommitHi all on the listAnother day with the tournament has successfully ended.The 1st match turned out to be a victory for the Leone Stars of SierraLeone, with a 2 - 1 victory over Guinea Bissau after discounting 2 of thegoals shoots of the Leone Stars disallowed by the referee.The Leone Stars team, currently the Trophy's champions, is said to havebeen reinforced bearly 24 hours ago when some of the players successfullymade their way through the borders of crisis striven Sierra Leone with theaid of the ECOMOG forces. Anyway despite their troubles back home theyare apparently a formidable force that the Scorpions need not under rate.Their coordination during the match despite virtually no preparatory teamworkings leaves doubts in me of excuses made by some African internationalplayers that they would not perform well locally as they do on theinternational scene because it would take a while to get into the localteam's rhythm.The 2nd match between Guinea Conakry and Mali ended up in a deadlock with agoal-less draw.If I were to opt for a replay of any of the matches played to date, Iwould not hesitate to request for this 2nd match of today between GuineaConakry and Mali. The ball play was fast, the passes were accurate, and thetechnical formation satisfactory on both sides. It is also noteworthy thatGuinea Conakry is the only team represented in the tournament that isqualified for the next continental Africa Cup 1998 in Burkina Faso.This appearance of theirs in the tournament would surely add to theirexperience build up for the Cup of Nations.So far, Gambia is leading in Group A with 3 points followed by Senegal andMauritania with 1 point each, whereas in Group B Sierra Leone leads with 3points followed also by Guinea and Mali with 1 point each.Tomorrow Gambia plays with Mauritania in the 1st match while Cape Verdetakes on Senegal in the 2nd.Nice weekend.Archi------------------------------Date: Sun, 30 Nov 1997 00:43:52 -0500 (EST)From: YULBSORE@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Winnie Madikizela-MandelaMessage-ID: < 971130004352_-86794784@mrin45.mail.aol.com hi------------------------------Date: Sun, 30 Nov 1997 00:49:57 -0500 (EST)From: YULBSORE@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Winnie Madikizela-MandelaMessage-ID: < 971130004956_-690289951@mrin86.mail.aol.com hi buharryi am not sure if you will get this because this is my first time messing withthecumputer and i dont know what am doing this is amie secka just saying hi------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 96************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 1.93 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |