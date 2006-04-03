Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
10466 Posts
Posted - 09 Sep 2021 :  19:50:15
President Barrow today delivered, for the 5th time, the State of the Nation Address for the 2021 legislative Year at the National Assembly in Banjul.

Read the full address in the link below.

https://op.gov.gm/state-nation-address-2021-legislative-year-delivered-national-assembly-he-president-adama-barrow
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
