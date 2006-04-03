Author Topic Momodou





VIDEO – Gambian Activists Protest Chinese Wetland Destruction of Old Palma Rima Cycle track



The Chronicle: Sep 8, 2021

By Omar Faye & Sering Jagne



https://www.chronicle.gm/video-gambian-activists-protest-chinese-wetland-destruction-of-old-palma-rima-cycle-track/



Environmental activist groups are calling for an immediate cease of work at a construction site currently underway at the Old Cycle track next to Palma Rima Hotel in The Gambia.



The famous wetland and an ecological site that serves as a tourists attraction is a habitat for more than 150 species of births and plants. But the site has currently come under threat as construction, purportedly by a Chinese company, is taking place, threatening the whole ecosystem with destruction.



Environmental activist groups say the decision to invade and destroy the said wetland area violates the protection of the country’s fauna and flora and the Ramsar convention of 1971, in which the Gambia is a signatory. The activists vow not to stop their campaign until the government stops the ongoing construction site

