Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Environment and sustainable development
 Gambian Activists Protest Chinese Destruction		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
10465 Posts
Posted - 09 Sep 2021 :  17:40:34  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
VIDEO – Gambian Activists Protest Chinese Wetland Destruction of Old Palma Rima Cycle track

The Chronicle: Sep 8, 2021
By Omar Faye & Sering Jagne

https://www.chronicle.gm/video-gambian-activists-protest-chinese-wetland-destruction-of-old-palma-rima-cycle-track/

Environmental activist groups are calling for an immediate cease of work at a construction site currently underway at the Old Cycle track next to Palma Rima Hotel in The Gambia.

The famous wetland and an ecological site that serves as a tourists attraction is a habitat for more than 150 species of births and plants. But the site has currently come under threat as construction, purportedly by a Chinese company, is taking place, threatening the whole ecosystem with destruction.

Environmental activist groups say the decision to invade and destroy the said wetland area violates the protection of the country’s fauna and flora and the Ramsar convention of 1971, in which the Gambia is a signatory. The activists vow not to stop their campaign until the government stops the ongoing construction site
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06