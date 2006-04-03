Author Topic Momodou





The Standard: SEPTEMBER 9, 2021



By Aisha Tamba



https://standard.gm/iec-announces-nomination-and-campaign-schedule-for-presidential-election-0/



The Independent Electoral Commission has announced that nominations for the presidential election will begin from 30th October to 5th November at the IEC Headquarters.



The IEC further announced that the campaign period for the said election will be held from Tuesday 9th November to Thursday 2nd December 2021.



"The public is hereby also notified under section 5(2) of the Election Act that the appointed returning officer for the election of the office of the president of the Republic of The Gambia is Alieu Momarr Njai chairman of the IEC."