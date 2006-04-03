Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10453 Posts Posted - 03 Sep 2021 : 10:52:46 ECOMIG – 625 Senegalese Troops to be Deployed in The Gambia



The Chronicle: Sep 2, 2021

By Frederic Tendeng



https://www.chronicle.gm/ecomig-625-senegalese-troops-to-be-deployed-in-the-gambia/



A week ago, President Adama Barrow, received the Senegalese Chief of Defence Staff General Cheikh Wade accompanied by General Brigadier Fulgence Ndour, the tactical brain in January 2017 behind the ECOMIG intervention in The Gambia.



Contrary to the State House official statement, this strong Senegalese military delegation was not in The Gambia to only “visit the Senegalese ECOMIG contingent“.



Instead, the Senegalese military top command was mainly in Banjul to finalize the last touches of an additional deployment of 625 troops under the ECOWAS mandate.



In fact, the delegation from Dakar that visited Barrow included top strategists of the various Senegalese military international deployment missions around the globe including Colonel Mactar Diop, Colonel Diadie Diop, and Medical Colonel Abdoul Aziz Ndiaye, Colonel Magatte Ba, Colonel Jean Dieme, Colonel Magatte Ndiaye, Lv. El Hadji Alioune Ndiaye and Cal. Aby Diouf.



The Chronicle can reliably report that on Tuesday, Brigadier General Fulgence Ndour handed over the Senegalese national flag to the troops that will arrive soon in The Gambia.



In doing so, Gen. Ndour cautioned the troops that they will be engaged “During a sensitive period because it coincides with The Gambia holding a presidential election on 4th December 2021.”



The 625 troops to be deployed in The Gambia were purposedly trained for the Gambia deployment in the Toubacouta-based elite 3rd Senegalese Army Tactical Training Center.



The ECOWAS stabilization forces, composed mainly of Senegalese, have been present since 22 January 2017 in The Gambia. They pushed the autocrat president Yahya Jammeh into exile.



Since then, Barrow had not withdrawn from the military assistance of ECOWAS, including its strategic partner Senegal. In September 2020, the Gambian president had already requested, on the sidelines of a summit of the sub-regional organization in Niamey (Niger), the extension of MICEGA in The Gambia, “Taking into account the reforms underway and the need to protect the fragile democracy in his country”. ECOWAS granted his request and renewed it for six months.” A week ago, President Adama Barrow, received the Senegalese Chief of Defence Staff General Cheikh Wade accompanied by General Brigadier Fulgence Ndour, the tactical brain in January 2017 behind the ECOMIG intervention in The Gambia.Contrary to the State House official statement, this strong Senegalese military delegation was not in The Gambia to only “visit the Senegalese ECOMIG contingent“.Instead, the Senegalese military top command was mainly in Banjul to finalize the last touches of an additional deployment of 625 troops under the ECOWAS mandate.In fact, the delegation from Dakar that visited Barrow included top strategists of the various Senegalese military international deployment missions around the globe including Colonel Mactar Diop, Colonel Diadie Diop, and Medical Colonel Abdoul Aziz Ndiaye, Colonel Magatte Ba, Colonel Jean Dieme, Colonel Magatte Ndiaye, Lv. El Hadji Alioune Ndiaye and Cal. Aby Diouf.The Chronicle can reliably report that on Tuesday, Brigadier General Fulgence Ndour handed over the Senegalese national flag to the troops that will arrive soon in The Gambia.In doing so, Gen. Ndour cautioned the troops that they will be engaged “During a sensitive period because it coincides with The Gambia holding a presidential election on 4th December 2021.”The 625 troops to be deployed in The Gambia were purposedly trained for the Gambia deployment in the Toubacouta-based elite 3rd Senegalese Army Tactical Training Center.The ECOWAS stabilization forces, composed mainly of Senegalese, have been present since 22 January 2017 in The Gambia. They pushed the autocrat president Yahya Jammeh into exile.Since then, Barrow had not withdrawn from the military assistance of ECOWAS, including its strategic partner Senegal. In September 2020, the Gambian president had already requested, on the sidelines of a summit of the sub-regional organization in Niamey (Niger), the extension of MICEGA in The Gambia, “Taking into account the reforms underway and the need to protect the fragile democracy in his country”. ECOWAS granted his request and renewed it for six months.” A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic