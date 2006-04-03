Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10448 Posts Posted - 01 Sep 2021 : 12:32:30 Gambian Nurses and Midwives Commence Sit Down Strike Today

September 1, 2021





https://foroyaa.net/gambian-nurses-and-midwives-commence-sit-down-strike-today/



National Association of Gambian Nurses and Midwives will commence a sit down strike effective today.



See below a statement issued by the executive committee of NAGaNM:



After thorough analysis of the payments made by the Ministry of Health, the National Executive Committee arrived at the obvious conclusion that Ministry’s decision to pay a handful of nurses was targeted to halt the sit-down strike rather than address the entire situation. Having had more than 100days to honour the agreement brokered at the State’s House with SG and Head of Civil Services, Ministry of Health has no genuine excuse for not meeting the agreed deadline for payments to be disbursed. From 11th May – 31st August, 2021 was enough time if it really mattered to them.



The sit-down strike will be in two phases; however, it will continue until all nurses are paid.



PHASE 1: 1ST – 3RD SEPTEMBER, 2021.





All departments will close EXCEPT Emergency Department, Labor Ward, Dialysis Unit, ICU, Neonatal Unit, and Operating Theater.



All other departments should not report.



PHASE 2: 4TH SEPTEMBER 8am to ...



Complete Sit-down strike!



No nurse in The Gambia will report to work.



We urge all nurses to respect the decision today and the subsequent decisions.



Office of Information and Communications, NAGaNM National Association of Gambian Nurses and Midwives will commence a sit down strike effective today.See below a statement issued by the executive committee of NAGaNM:After thorough analysis of the payments made by the Ministry of Health, the National Executive Committee arrived at the obvious conclusion that Ministry’s decision to pay a handful of nurses was targeted to halt the sit-down strike rather than address the entire situation. Having had more than 100days to honour the agreement brokered at the State’s House with SG and Head of Civil Services, Ministry of Health has no genuine excuse for not meeting the agreed deadline for payments to be disbursed. From 11th May – 31st August, 2021 was enough time if it really mattered to them.The sit-down strike will be in two phases; however, it will continue until all nurses are paid.PHASE 1: 1ST – 3RD SEPTEMBER, 2021.All departments will close EXCEPT Emergency Department, Labor Ward, Dialysis Unit, ICU, Neonatal Unit, and Operating Theater.All other departments should not report.PHASE 2: 4TH SEPTEMBER 8am to ...Complete Sit-down strike!No nurse in The Gambia will report to work.We urge all nurses to respect the decision today and the subsequent decisions.Office of Information and Communications, NAGaNM A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10448 Posts Posted - 01 Sep 2021 : 12:35:31 Unsigned Press Release from the Ministry of Health.

*************



PRESS RELEASE ON NURSES AND MIDWIFERY ASSOCIATION PROPOSED STRIKE ACTION

The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the Nurses and Midwives Association that the payment of the approved allowances by the Ministry of Health has already started and is in progress. The Central Bank has been posting the payments to individual staff bank accounts. Some nurses have already confirmed receiving their payments. The hospitals submitted their list only yesterday (30th August 2021) and are being processed for immediate payment. The Ministry of Health therefore sees no reason for the nurses to go on strike.

All staff are expected to be at their duty station tomorrow and on time.

Failure to report to work will be considered as absenteeism and will be dealt with according to the stipulated laws.

The Regional Health Directors, Heads of Health Institutions, and all Heads of Units are requested to take a register of those who are deliberately absent from work for action.

The full wrath of the regulations will be prescribed for those not in their duty post effective 1st September 2021.

Henceforth, we urge all nurses to be at work tomorrow and on time as dictated by their respective duty rosters.

The Ministry of Health is soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the public in its efforts to continue to provide timely health services to all. In the light of the prevailing circumstances, the public is encouraged to exercise restrain while visiting health facilities. A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic