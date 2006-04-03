Author Topic Momodou





10436 Posts Posted - 22 Aug 2021 : 12:49:34 PRESS RELEASE ON COVID-19 SINOPHARM SECOND DOSE VACCINATION



The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the public that, the administration of second dose of COVID-19 Sinopharm Vaccine is set to commence on Monday the 23rd day of August 2021. The Ministry urges persons who received their first dose of the COVID-19 Sinopharm Vaccine in July 2021 to report to Sukuta Health Center in the West Coast Region for their second dose and they are also advised to visit the health center with their Immunization Card issued during the administration of the first dose.



The public may note that, while first dose helps the body to recognize the virus and prepares the immune system to fight off the infection, the second dose strengthens the immune response. Therefore, it is important to complete the vaccination cycle by allowing the administration of the second dose. You are only fully vaccinated after taking the second dose and that is went you can have the maximum protective benefit from the vaccine



The Ministry would like to remind those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine that they should not receive this vaccine. The Ministry re-assures those who could not get their second eligible dose of AstraZeneca, that they will soon receive their due dose, as another stock of AstraZeneca vaccine is expected in The Gambia on Sunday 22nd August 2021..



The Ministry of Health is soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the general public in its efforts to contain COVID-19. The public is encouraged to call the Ministry’s Toll-Free Number 1025 for more or other related information regarding how to access COVID-19 vaccination services



Signed:

Mr. Modou Njai

Director of Health Promotion & Education

