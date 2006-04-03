Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Health and Nutrition Forum
 Health and Nutrition
 MOH press releas: arrival of sinopharm second dose		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

Momodou



Denmark
10436 Posts
Posted - 22 Aug 2021 :  12:49:34  Show Profile Send Momodou a Private Message  Reply with Quote
PRESS RELEASE ON COVID-19 SINOPHARM SECOND DOSE VACCINATION

The Ministry of Health wishes to inform the public that, the administration of second dose of COVID-19 Sinopharm Vaccine is set to commence on Monday the 23rd day of August 2021. The Ministry urges persons who received their first dose of the COVID-19 Sinopharm Vaccine in July 2021 to report to Sukuta Health Center in the West Coast Region for their second dose and they are also advised to visit the health center with their Immunization Card issued during the administration of the first dose.

The public may note that, while first dose helps the body to recognize the virus and prepares the immune system to fight off the infection, the second dose strengthens the immune response. Therefore, it is important to complete the vaccination cycle by allowing the administration of the second dose. You are only fully vaccinated after taking the second dose and that is went you can have the maximum protective benefit from the vaccine

The Ministry would like to remind those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine that they should not receive this vaccine. The Ministry re-assures those who could not get their second eligible dose of AstraZeneca, that they will soon receive their due dose, as another stock of AstraZeneca vaccine is expected in The Gambia on Sunday 22nd August 2021..

The Ministry of Health is soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the general public in its efforts to contain COVID-19. The public is encouraged to call the Ministry’s Toll-Free Number 1025 for more or other related information regarding how to access COVID-19 vaccination services

Signed:
Mr. Modou Njai
Director of Health Promotion & Education
****************************************************************
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.04 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06