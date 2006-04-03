Author Topic Momodou





10434 Posts Posted - 21 Aug 2021 : 17:01:29 PRESS RELEASE ON THE ARRIVAL OF ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE



The Ministry of Health is pleased to inform the public that The Government of France has donated The Gambia with a total of Thirty-Eight Thousand Four Hundred (38,400) doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. With the support from the COVAX Facility, the vaccine will be arriving in the country on Sunday 22nd August 2021 and will be received at the Banjul International Airport by officials of the Ministry of Health, other Government Officials, French Embassy in The Gambia and Development Partners. This donation from the Government of France will significantly close the gap of achieving the country’s COVID-19 vaccination target.



In light of this development, the Ministry is hereby calling on all those who have not received their second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine to immediately visit the vaccination centers starting Monday 23rd August to get their full AstraZeneca Vaccine doses.



The Government of the Gambia hereby extends sincere thanks to the Government of France, particularly the French Embassy in The Gambia, for their generous contribution in providing these lifesaving vaccines to the people of The Gambia. Also, sincere thanks and appreciation is extended to our esteem partners, WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, CEPI and WB for the continued technical and financial support towards the country’s COVID-19 response.



For further information, please call 1025 or contact the nearest Regional Health Directorate for location of vaccination centres.



Signed:

Mr. Modou Njai

Director of Health Promotion & Education

