Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



Posted - 17 Aug 2021

++++++++++
Have a read of the SNIPPET Below:

"It is true that PDOIS tries to differentiate Fooyaa from the party but this is not truly accepted by the other political forces. This is why every editorial deals with matters that would be seen to be relevant to all irrespective of party affiliation."


++++++++++

==========
EDITORIAL August 17, 2021

It is true that PDOIS tries to differentiate Fooyaa from the party but this is not truly accepted by the other political forces. This is why every editorial deals with matters that would be seen to be relevant to all irrespective of party affiliation.The open society had led some Gambians to introduce the politics of insults characterised by inflammatory and defamatory language.

Now it is evident the average Gambian citizen is getting tired of such language and are demanding a debate on how to better their lives.

The Media should now keep the bar high by promoting debate of substance.

==========
++++++++++

Dear Reader,

This has GOT to have a "clarrification" Opps

"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
