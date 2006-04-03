Author Topic Momodou





10420 Posts Posted - 15 Aug 2021 : 12:58:46 The 355th COVID-19 situation report of The Gambia for the 11th and 12th August 2021 published on 15th August 2021.



a) 8 new COVID-19 related deaths officially recorded. Total deaths since March 2020 stands at 271;



b) 122 new COVID-19 positive cases registered bringing the total since March 2020 to 9,195;



c) 16 COVID-19 patients discharged from treatment centres;



d) 36 COVID-19 patients currently on oxygen therapy;



e) At least 124, 043 peoples have been vaccinated as of the 12th August 2021,



