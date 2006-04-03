Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
https://foroyaa.net/is-there-a-motive-to-favour-financially-endowed-parties-and-crippled-the-rest/

QUESTION OF THE DAY August 13, 2021

Before 2015 the deposits to participate in Presidential Election stood at 10000 dalasis . The Deposit connected to National Assembly, Mayoral and Council Elections stood at 5000, 2500 and 1250 dalasis respectively. In 2016 the sums were increased to 500000,50000,50000 and 10000 for Presidential, National Assembly , Mayoral and Council elections, respectively.

After the change of government in 2017 the deposits were reversed to 10000, 5000,2500 and 1250 for Presidential, National Assembly , Mayoral and Council election .

Now, there is consultation on the Election Bill. Some members of the National Assembly should be closely watched to determine whether they will propose an increase in deposits above the Jammeh era .

If they do pass such a law they would leave the National Assembly and Barrows administration with the legacy of promoting political exclusion by monetary means. Such members would have no moral authority to claim they were in favour of electoral reform during the Jammeh era.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
