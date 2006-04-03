Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Politics Forum

Politics: Gambian politics

Why do people want to leave West Africa ? New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic toubab1020





11286 Posts Posted - 11 Aug 2021 : 17:27:15

https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/headlines/migration-from-senegambia-to-the-canary-islands-fighting-migrants-or-criminal-mafia-networks



==========





#Headlines Aug 10, 2021, 10:33 AM | Article By: Fabakary B. Ceesay



Migration from Senegambia to the Canary Islands: Fighting migrants or criminal-mafia networks



Aug 10, 2021, 10:33 AM | Article By: Fabakary B. Ceesay



“Clandestine or irregular migration locally known within Senegambia (Gambia-Senegal) region as ‘backway’ from West Africa to the Spanish enclave of Canary Islands increases between 2019 and 2020 with number of boats jumping from 2,700 to over 23,000.



Though, numbers increase, it is considered the deadliest migration route to Europe. This has caused a great deal of social and political concern within European Union member States.



The European authorities believe their fight is not against irregular migration or against poor migrants, most of whom are economically desperate to make a better living in Europe. But instead against mafias, criminals, network of smugglers and human traffickers. In their view, Europe is fighting against criminal cartels and gangs who are responsible for the death of over 2000 people in the Atlantic sea en-route to Europe in 2020.



Consequently, European authorities see migration from a security and criminal viewpoint rather than humanitarian and economic problem.



This fieldwork conducted by investigative and research journalists, Alex Rietman and Fabakary B. Ceesay, funded by Journalism Fund, shows the reality of migration from Senegambia to Canary Islands has nothing to do with Europe's criminal network contemplation.



In this part of Africa, linking migration to mafias is a fairy tale and yet it formed the basis of EU migration policy with far-reaching penalties. The multi million Euro question is “will European citizens accept billions of tax payers’ money to be spent on fighting refugees and poor desperate migrants, instead of criminal trafficking and smuggling networks”?



The compilation of this research starts at seashores of The Gambia from well known fishing coast of Tanji, Bakau and Barra, all famous for departure points of migrants to the best and reliably departing points in the Senegalese fishing towns of Mbour and St. Louis (Guith Ndar), where interviews were conducted with hopeful migrants, returned would be migrants, season fishermen, union and community leaders, sea captains, journalists, academic professors and government security officials, all attributed irregular migration as an economic problem and has no direct link with mafia cartels, criminal syndicates or human traffickers as perceived by EU.



The conviction with EU that by pumping millions of Euros to the governments of these countries to curb criminal cartels accuse of ferrying migrants to Europe is seen as waste of money if not channeled through right means to venerable youth that takes the risk.



Most of these youth are local fishermen, boat captains, carpenters, masons (construction workers), tailors, mechanics, footballers and graduates from different social and cultural backgrounds, but due to economic situation, lack of resources and access to tools for their professions stood on one ground that is to risk their lives for Europe than to be destitute in their societies.



This frustrations, coupled with lack of incentive from government and the political atmospheres forced youth to take this precarious journey though, many would prefer not to die in vain if skill centres, technical schools and economic means are directly available to them.



Fishermen and sea captains whose daily livelihood depends on fishing all attributed these massive flow of migrants from Senegambia to the Canary Islands to some European and foreign fishing companies who are giving licence to operate in their waters.



These foreign fishing companies are accused of over fishing (“empty our seas”) making life difficult for them and their families. The only economic means available to them has been hijacked since 2006 when foreign fishing companies started to scramble for fish in their waters.



In their view, foreign fishing boats equipped with modern and better tools caused serious damage to their economy leaving them with no choice, but to look for survival in Europe.



In trying to identify the main organisers of these trips, who are accused as criminals, mafias, still aspiring migrants do not see it from that standpoint. Instead they are seen as easy facilitators to travel to Europe, though they all recognise the deadly nature of it.



The identities of organisers of trips and sub-agents who facilitate means to secure boats and stuff for the trip are members of the societies whom due to economic problems ventures into such business to enable frustrated youth to look for greener pastures in Europe.



No doubt, they all confirmed the dangerous nature of the journey and vowed not to do it if other means were available or if millions that are pumped into to tackle migration directly benefits victims of these circumstances.



Interviews from persons whose views are sought in this research will be featured in the subsequent publications.

==========?==========#Headlines Aug 10, 2021, 10:33 AM | Article By: Fabakary B. CeesayMigration from Senegambia to the Canary Islands: Fighting migrants or criminal-mafia networksAug 10, 2021, 10:33 AM | Article By: Fabakary B. Ceesay“Clandestine or irregular migration locally known within Senegambia (Gambia-Senegal) region as ‘backway’ from West Africa to the Spanish enclave of Canary Islands increases between 2019 and 2020 with number of boats jumping from 2,700 to over 23,000.Though, numbers increase, it is considered the deadliest migration route to Europe. This has caused a great deal of social and political concern within European Union member States.The European authorities believe their fight is not against irregular migration or against poor migrants, most of whom are economically desperate to make a better living in Europe. But instead against mafias, criminals, network of smugglers and human traffickers. In their view, Europe is fighting against criminal cartels and gangs who are responsible for the death of over 2000 people in the Atlantic sea en-route to Europe in 2020.Consequently, European authorities see migration from a security and criminal viewpoint rather than humanitarian and economic problem.This fieldwork conducted by investigative and research journalists, Alex Rietman and Fabakary B. Ceesay, funded by Journalism Fund, shows the reality of migration from Senegambia to Canary Islands has nothing to do with Europe's criminal network contemplation.In this part of Africa, linking migration to mafias is a fairy tale and yet it formed the basis of EU migration policy with far-reaching penalties. The multi million Euro question is “will European citizens accept billions of tax payers’ money to be spent on fighting refugees and poor desperate migrants, instead of criminal trafficking and smuggling networks”?The compilation of this research starts at seashores of The Gambia from well known fishing coast of Tanji, Bakau and Barra, all famous for departure points of migrants to the best and reliably departing points in the Senegalese fishing towns of Mbour and St. Louis (Guith Ndar), where interviews were conducted with hopeful migrants, returned would be migrants, season fishermen, union and community leaders, sea captains, journalists, academic professors and government security officials, all attributed irregular migration as an economic problem and has no direct link with mafia cartels, criminal syndicates or human traffickers as perceived by EU.The conviction with EU that by pumping millions of Euros to the governments of these countries to curb criminal cartels accuse of ferrying migrants to Europe is seen as waste of money if not channeled through right means to venerable youth that takes the risk.Most of these youth are local fishermen, boat captains, carpenters, masons (construction workers), tailors, mechanics, footballers and graduates from different social and cultural backgrounds, but due to economic situation, lack of resources and access to tools for their professions stood on one ground that is to risk their lives for Europe than to be destitute in their societies.This frustrations, coupled with lack of incentive from government and the political atmospheres forced youth to take this precarious journey though, many would prefer not to die in vain if skill centres, technical schools and economic means are directly available to them.Fishermen and sea captains whose daily livelihood depends on fishing all attributed these massive flow of migrants from Senegambia to the Canary Islands to some European and foreign fishing companies who are giving licence to operate in their waters.These foreign fishing companies are accused of over fishing (“empty our seas”) making life difficult for them and their families. The only economic means available to them has been hijacked since 2006 when foreign fishing companies started to scramble for fish in their waters.In their view, foreign fishing boats equipped with modern and better tools caused serious damage to their economy leaving them with no choice, but to look for survival in Europe.In trying to identify the main organisers of these trips, who are accused as criminals, mafias, still aspiring migrants do not see it from that standpoint. Instead they are seen as easy facilitators to travel to Europe, though they all recognise the deadly nature of it.The identities of organisers of trips and sub-agents who facilitate means to secure boats and stuff for the trip are members of the societies whom due to economic problems ventures into such business to enable frustrated youth to look for greener pastures in Europe.No doubt, they all confirmed the dangerous nature of the journey and vowed not to do it if other means were available or if millions that are pumped into to tackle migration directly benefits victims of these circumstances.Interviews from persons whose views are sought in this research will be featured in the subsequent publications. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 11 Aug 2021 17:30:58 toubab1020





11286 Posts Posted - 11 Aug 2021 : 17:42:59



Having written that those involved in the case are to be congradulated for their efforts in bringing it to Court.





==========

https://standard.gm/man-arraigned-for-trafficking-people-to-europe0/



==========



By Amadou Jadama on August 11, 2021



One Pa Ousman Saine of Mayamba village yesterday appeared before Principal Magistrate E Sowe in Barra court for allegedly receiving monies from various people for the purpose of facilitating their travelling to the Canary Islands in Spain.



Mr Saine, 52, is charged with a single count of acting as intermediary for the purpose of trafficking.



According to court records, Mr Saine on July 29 at Nuimi Lamin village and diverse places jointly mobilised and received monies to take them to Spain, an act that is detrimental to their lives.



He denied any wrongdoing.



Counsel for the accused Lawyer Badjie urged the court to have mercy on his client and grant him bail, considering the circumstances and the time the accused spent in detention.



Replying to the Counsel’s bail application, Superintendent Bakary Njie objected saying that the offence the accused person is charged with is serious and the minimum sentence is 15 years imprisonment, and if he is granted bail he may likely jump it.



Prosecutor Njie further informed the court that trafficking cases in the country is a great concern for the Gambia Immigration Department.



The trial magistrate however, overruled the prosecution’s application and granted bail to the accused person in the sum of D200,000 with one Gambian surety who must swear to an affidavit.



The case is adjourned to 23 August.

I think that it is VERY unlikely that any progress will take place on the 23rd August 2021 other than an adjournment to a future date.Having written that those involved in the case are to be congradulated for their efforts in bringing it to Court.====================By Amadou Jadama on August 11, 2021One Pa Ousman Saine of Mayamba village yesterday appeared before Principal Magistrate E Sowe in Barra court for allegedly receiving monies from various people for the purpose of facilitating their travelling to the Canary Islands in Spain.Mr Saine, 52, is charged with a single count of acting as intermediary for the purpose of trafficking.According to court records, Mr Saine on July 29 at Nuimi Lamin village and diverse places jointly mobilised and received monies to take them to Spain, an act that is detrimental to their lives.He denied any wrongdoing.Counsel for the accused Lawyer Badjie urged the court to have mercy on his client and grant him bail, considering the circumstances and the time the accused spent in detention.Replying to the Counsel’s bail application, Superintendent Bakary Njie objected saying that the offence the accused person is charged with is serious and the minimum sentence is 15 years imprisonment, and if he is granted bail he may likely jump it.Prosecutor Njie further informed the court that trafficking cases in the country is a great concern for the Gambia Immigration Department.The trial magistrate however, overruled the prosecution’s application and granted bail to the accused person in the sum of D200,000 with one Gambian surety who must swear to an affidavit.The case is adjourned to 23 August. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 11 Aug 2021 17:44:42 Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |