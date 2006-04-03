Author Topic Momodou





10399 Posts Posted - 04 Aug 2021 : 13:39:59 Alongside the rest of the nation and world, we have been reeling with the fast-paced turn of events as we all manage the national health pandemic caused by the exponential spread of COVID-19.



The doctors and nurses morale is extremely low gauging from the many messages we have received from the frontline workers with a possible sit-down strike over allowances etc. The number of deaths coming from the treatment centers is beyond what we have seen in the first and second wave. Additionally, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is skyrocketing at an rapid rate.



Ndemban Hospital is full to the extent that Sanitorium is being used again for Covid patients and Lemon Greek Hotel. On the 29th July 2021 we reported “Doctors at the hospital are scared that they will run out of oxygen cylinders very soon” . This should have sent alarm bells ringing with contingency plans to mitigate the short term situation of running out of oxygen plus the long-term plans as announced by the hon. minister (having 3 oxygen plants). In just under a week the exact foreseen problem became a reality. No oxygen at treatment centres. This being the third wave after more than a year, we should have been better prepared.



It is the duty of the government to safeguard the lives of their citizens. We have seen press release after press release with zero enforcement. The government should call an emergency meeting to discuss the current situation and how to tackle the problem with action not just statements.



Our hearts are breaking as we witness the many lives lost from the effects of the pandemic on our communities. We are holding so much in our hearts and minds.



We are holding the worry of those who are sick and the sorrow of those who have already lost a loved one to this virus both here and abroad.



We are holding the gravity of the reality that in this moment of collective trauma and crisis, the negative effects are experienced much more drastically by those who are already vulnerable in our society—those in poverty, the Covid-19 affected industry workers, those with disabilities or without safe and loving family structures. This crisis is exposing the extreme fissures in our society and the deep and abiding obligation we have to put things right.



And we are trying to hold that there are also remarkable responses unfolding, as we push ourselves not be paralyzed by a state of despair.



We once again urge The Gambia government to help save lives that could be potentially lost if the necessary steps are not taken in order to tackle the escalating current Covid-19 crisis.



We hope that you and your loved ones are well, and we are more committed than ever to do our work in a way that will help make The Gambia Covid Free.



Source: Covidgambia 04-008-2021





