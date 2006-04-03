Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
 Event: Yundum Barracks commander dies
toubab1020



11266 Posts
Yundum Barracks commander dies

2021 August 2

Posted - 04 Aug 2021 :  12:54:41


==========
https://standard.gm/yundum-barracks-commander-dies0/

==========



The Gambia Armed Forces has confirmed the death of 1st Infantry Battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Pierre J Mendy.

Lt Col Mendy died yesterday aged 57.

Lt Col Mendy was born in Banjul on October 21, 1963. He attended St John’s primary school, St Therese’s primary school, St Augustine’s Junior Technical School and St Augustine’s High School.

He enlisted in the Gambia National Gendarmerie in 1984 and in 1989 got posted to State House as bodyguard to former President Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara. In 1995, he became the Principal Protecting Officer to military junta head of state former President Jammeh. He served in that role for three years.

He then travelled to Pakistan in November 1998 and became the head of the military police after his return to the country. He also served in the role of acting director of operation and training.

Lt Col Mendy also served as commander of Fajara Barracks in 2005.
