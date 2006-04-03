Author Topic toubab1020





Concerned Youths of Gunjur deplores state of community’s sand mining site



Aug 3, 2021, 2:57 PM | Article By: Njie Baldeh

Concerned Youths of Gunjur, a local association based in Gunjur recently raised concerns over the deplorable state of the community’s sand mining site due to indiscriminate illegal sand mining in the area.



The youth thus called on authorities to act fast to save the environment before it is too late.



At a recent press briefing held in Gunjur, Fabai Janneh, press secretary, who spoke on behalf of the association, deplored the state of the sand mining site, saying the presser is to send a message to the government over the extent of indiscriminate illegal sand mining in their area.



“If government fail to take any step against it, it can be disastrous in the future. Looking at the road linking the village to the beach it is in a very bad state as a result of sand mining. We want to take it upon ourselves to address the situation as soon as possible,” he said.



The group also appealed to the government to use the site as a waste dumping site, so as to refill the open pits created as a result of sand mining for the benefit the community.



He explained that a number of crocodiles are living in the sites, which he added, is not even safe for the children.



“We conducted a visibility study at the mining sites, but the way and manner it has been conducted here is totally different.



Abdou Bojang, also a member of the association, expressed similar sentiments, saying the damages are too much.

