Bantaba in Cyberspace
Momodou



Denmark
10396 Posts
Posted - 03 Aug 2021 :  14:23:09
PRESS RELEASE

ANNUAL STATUTORY RECESS OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

The Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly wishes to inform the public that the National Assembly will be on “Statutory Annual Recess” with effect from Sunday 01st to Tuesday 31st August, 2021.

During this period, all businesses and activities (Plenary & Committee Sessions) of the National Assembly will be suspended to allow Honourable Members proceed on vacation.

All Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Partners and the General Public are hereby informed that the National Assembly will resume business effective 01st September, 2021.

Accordingly, the Office of the Clerk shall not entertain any official engagement with NAMs during the said period.

While wishing all National Assembly Members a happy vacation, the cooperation and understanding of all and sundry is solicited.
A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone
