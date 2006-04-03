Author Topic Momodou





ANNUAL STATUTORY RECESS OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY



The Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly wishes to inform the public that the National Assembly will be on “Statutory Annual Recess” with effect from Sunday 01st to Tuesday 31st August, 2021.



During this period, all businesses and activities (Plenary & Committee Sessions) of the National Assembly will be suspended to allow Honourable Members proceed on vacation.



All Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Partners and the General Public are hereby informed that the National Assembly will resume business effective 01st September, 2021.



Accordingly, the Office of the Clerk shall not entertain any official engagement with NAMs during the said period.



