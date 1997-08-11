Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

by Compaq Customer <



Hi Habib!

You wrote:

> =



I would like to probably change this topic with the permission of the

> > list managers and request if we can please kindly end this Narr issue=



> > =



> > One of the greatest success stories of USA , Israel and Lebanon(first=

to

> > start this program in the world) and now about 50 countries including=

big

> > brother NIGERIA is " DUAL Nationality "

=



=



I discussed the same issue with Halifa Sallah during his trip to

Stockholm in February 1996. It was before the draft constitution was

released. He asked me to write a letter which would be published in

Foroyaa and forwarded to the committee which was then responsible for

taking proposals to include in the draft constitution. Halifa was very

receptive to the idea after the discussion and promised to do all he

could to make it possible for the provision to be included in the draft

constitution. =



I have found the letter which is over 3 pages long but I cannot find

the disk on which I saved it. I=B4ll try to summarise what I wrote. I

began by appealing to all the people working on the draft constitution

to include a provision enabling Gambians to acquire the citizenship of

other countries without forfeiting their Gambian citizenship and put it

before the Gambian people for approval. I motivated this by giving the

following benefits which could be reaped by both individual Gambians and

the country as a whole.

First, I gave the example of the Ghanaian government which around

1992/93 proposed a bill to enable Ghanaians to acquire dual citizenship.

The government realised then that Ghanaians abroad were playing a very

important role in the country=B4s economic life. It realised that the

amount of money transferred to Ghana by its citizens abroad was nearly

double the government=B4s yearly budget. I urged that a study be carried

out to measure the amount of money transferred to The Gambia yearly by

Gambians abroad.

Second, in certain countries such as the Scandinavian ones, one has to

be a citizen to have certain types of jobs which are usually responsible

and high-salaried. Many Gambians can meet the requirements stipulated

for the jobs but are disqualified because of their citizenship. If they

were allowed dual citizenship, they would be able to provide more for

their families back home because of the increase in their salaries

whilst gaining valuable work experience which would be beneficial to The

Gambia when they return home.

Third, enabling Gambians to acquire the citizenship of other countries

would make it easier for them to acquire loans and invest in certain

types of businesses thereby increasing the amount of money that they are

able to transfer to The Gambia.

Fourth, Gambians abroad play an important role in the economic and

infrastructural development of The Gambia. Many Gambians shoulder the

responsibility of being the sole providers. Their families depend on

them for food, clothes, shelter, education etc. They are therefore

helping to ease the burden on the government because the social

implications would have been numerous if the money they send back home

was not there - mass school dropouts because of the government=B4s

inability to provide scholarships for all the needy, an increase in

crime, prostitution whether literally or through having many partners to

take care of one=B4s economic needs etc. The infrastuctural development

role can be evidenced by teh number of buildings erected by Gambians

abroad in Banjul, Serrekunda, Kotu, Kerr Serigne to name a few places.

Fifth, Gambians abroad provide employment opportunities for building

contractors, masons, carpenters, taxi drivers, bankers, insurance

people, sales people etc. Making it possible for them to acquire dual

citizenship would help them provide more employment opportunities back

home because of increased opportunities in their countries of residence.

Sixth, one of the most important reasons for making it possible for

Gambians to acquire dual citizenship is eduaction. In terms of

eligibility for scholarships, student loans and most important,

eligibility to pay home fees instead of international students=B4 fees. I=



gave examples of two British universities. The Imperial College of

Science, Technology and Medicine in London charged for example European

Union students wishing to study Mathematics for the 1995/96 academic

year =A3750 and international students =A37,450. For Clinical Medicine, t=

he

fee was =A32,800 for European Union students and =A315,000 for internatio=

nal

students. Middlesex University charged European Union students =A33,000

for the MA Economics for the same academic year and international

students =A36,400. The differences are staggering! If it is made easier

for Gambians to acquire dual citizenship, The Gambia would have more

qualified citizens at no cost to the state whilst releasing the

country=B4s meagre resources to more needy people.

Seventh, if Gambians could acquire dual citizenship, they could

contribute to the country=B4s development through projects which target

areas such as agriculture, education, drug control etc. by becoming

bolder as citizens to approach government agencies and ministries. They

could even work in responsible positions in those same agencies and

ministries because they meet the citizenship qualifications set for

certain jobs in some countries.

The dual citizenship issue was catered for during the Jawara regime

albeit on a selective basis. Foreigners who could invest a certain

amount of money were given Gambian passports whilst they maintained

their country=B4s passports. Gambians abroad were acquiring citizenships

of other countries whilst maintaining their Gambian citizenship. Section

10 (1 and 2)of the 1970 Constitution provided that the Minister

responsible for citizenship affairs could deprive a person of his/her

Gambian citizenship if the Minister finds out that that person has

either acquired the citizenship of another country or enjoyed certain

rights or practised certain obligations accorded only to citizens of

that country. This in essence meant that Gambians could have dual

citizenship as long as the Minister didn=B4t know. What the Minister know=



didn=B4t hurt.

Many Gambians are willing to acquire citizenship of other countries but

are afraid to do so because of fear of harassment and victimisation

should they return home. Cases abound where immigration officials have

harassed Gambians who have naturalised abroad at Banjul International

Airport. I have heard of two Gambians who have naturalised in Sweden

being deported from The Gambia because they overstayed during visits to

the country!

I concluded the letter by writing:"Having discussed some of the

benefits of enabling Gambians to acquire the citizenship of other

countries without forfeiting their Gambian citizenship, I feel that it

is something worth considering given the numerous benefits to individual

Gambians, their families, the government and society as a whole. I am

therefore appealing to your party (PDOIS), the Gambia Government,

members of the committee responsible for the draft constitution, all the

other parties and the Gambian population in general to make this vital

provision possible in the Constitution for the Second Republic. If this

is something that cannot be possible, please fight to make it possible

for Gambians who have naturalised abroad to come back home without

needing visas, staying there permanently and not being harassed and

deported by Immigration officials."

I noticed a provision in the draft constitution which can somehow be

interpreted as giving Gambians permission to acquire dual citizenship. I

stand corrected if someone else more qualified to judge the nitty gritty

of the provision finds to the contrary. Section 13 (4) reads: "Nothing

in this or any other provision of this Constitution or any other law

shall be construed as depriving, or authorising any person or authority

to deprive, any citizen of The Gambia by birth or descent of his or her

citizenship of The Gambia whether on account of such citizen=B4s holding

the citizenship or nationality of some other country or for any other

cause". The important difference between this provision and that of

section 10 (1 and 2) of the 1970 Constitution is that the draft

Consitution does not authorise any person or authority to deprive a

Gambian who naturalised in another country whilst the 1970 Constitution

authorised the Minister to do so. I=B4m not sure whether section 13 (4)

was adopted in the Constitution for the Second Republic. Maybe someone

who has the Constitution can confirm this.

Another important distinction between the draft Constitution and the

1970 one on this issue is that section 14 of the draft Constitution

provides: "A citizen of The Gambia who loses his or her citizenship of

The Gambia as a result of the acquisition or possession of the

citizenship of some other country shall, on the renunciation of the

citizenship of that other country, be entitled to be registered, or if

he or she was formerly a citizen by birth or descent, to be officially

recognised, as a citizen of The Gambia." This makes it possible for

those who are required by countries in which they naturalise to give up

their Gambian citizenship to regain their Gambian citizenship should

they wish. Such a provision was not present in the 1970 Constitution.

Again, I do not know whether this section of the draft proposal was

adopted. Maybe someone can confirm this. =



Sorry for such a long post. I hope that despite its length it is

helpful on the issue of dual citizenship.

Buharry.

Habib Ghanim wrote:

> =



> =



> =



>



Date: Sun, 9 Nov 1997 15:58:02 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Hello to the G-lers,

I think that the narr's issue is shameful; because of the lack of

tolerance and the right to the difference. The narr or lebanases are

probably bad examples in Gambia, but the main question is who help

them to be that bad according to our economic and social norms.

I think you should better point at our leaders who give the

opportunity to such a kind of unpleasant situation. They have to be

more responsible in order to give a priority to the people

well-being.

Honestly! people who'd been living over the years in the Gambia must

be considered as normal cityzens. I do believe their contributions

can be great. The diversity can just be an advantage. The U.S is a

typical example . Think about it!!!!!!!!

The national convergence will give a better chance to all those

peoples who are not feeling to be gambians. They will really

appreciate that. We have to admit as a fact that the narr' shops are

a great convenience to be all over the country.

We need to stop being corrupted and give more opportunities to any of

us to improve our living condition and empede the xenophoby to take

over our indulgence.

Chakys.





MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:

> =



> Hi Habib!

> You wrote:

> >

> I would like to probably change this topic with the permission of the

> > > list managers and request if we can please kindly end this Narr issue=



> > >

> > > One of the greatest success stories of USA , Israel and Lebanon(first=

to

> > > start this program in the world) and now about 50 countries including=

big

> > > brother NIGERIA is " DUAL Nationality "

> =



> =



> I discussed the same issue with Halifa Sallah during his trip to

> Stockholm in February 1996. It was before the draft constitution was

> released. He asked me to write a letter which would be published in

> Foroyaa and forwarded to the committee which was then responsible for

> taking proposals to include in the draft constitution. Halifa was very

> receptive to the idea after the discussion and promised to do all he

> could to make it possible for the provision to be included in the draft

> constitution.

> I have found the letter which is over 3 pages long but I cannot f=

ind

> the disk on which I saved it. I=B4ll try to summarise what I wrote. I

> began by appealing to all the people working on the draft constitution

> to include a provision enabling Gambians to acquire the citizenship of

> other countries without forfeiting their Gambian citizenship and put it

> before the Gambian people for approval. I motivated this by giving the

> following benefits which could be reaped by both individual Gambians and

> the country as a whole.

> First, I gave the example of the Ghanaian government which around=



> 1992/93 proposed a bill to enable Ghanaians to acquire dual citizenship.

> The government realised then that Ghanaians abroad were playing a very

> important role in the country=B4s economic life. It realised that the

> amount of money transferred to Ghana by its citizens abroad was nearly

> double the government=B4s yearly budget. I urged that a study be carried

> out to measure the amount of money transferred to The Gambia yearly by

> Gambians abroad.

> Second, in certain countries such as the Scandinavian ones, one h=

as to

> be a citizen to have certain types of jobs which are usually responsible

> and high-salaried. Many Gambians can meet the requirements stipulated

> for the jobs but are disqualified because of their citizenship. If they

> were allowed dual citizenship, they would be able to provide more for

> their families back home because of the increase in their salaries

> whilst gaining valuable work experience which would be beneficial to The

> Gambia when they return home.

> Third, enabling Gambians to acquire the citizenship of other coun=

tries

> would make it easier for them to acquire loans and invest in certain

> types of businesses thereby increasing the amount of money that they are

> able to transfer to The Gambia.

> Fourth, Gambians abroad play an important role in the economic an=

d

> infrastructural development of The Gambia. Many Gambians shoulder the

> responsibility of being the sole providers. Their families depend on

> them for food, clothes, shelter, education etc. They are therefore

> helping to ease the burden on the government because the social

> implications would have been numerous if the money they send back home

> was not there - mass school dropouts because of the government=B4s

> inability to provide scholarships for all the needy, an increase in

> crime, prostitution whether literally or through having many partners to

> take care of one=B4s economic needs etc. The infrastuctural development

> role can be evidenced by teh number of buildings erected by Gambians

> abroad in Banjul, Serrekunda, Kotu, Kerr Serigne to name a few places.

> Fifth, Gambians abroad provide employment opportunities for build=

ing

> contractors, masons, carpenters, taxi drivers, bankers, insurance

> people, sales people etc. Making it possible for them to acquire dual

> citizenship would help them provide more employment opportunities back

> home because of increased opportunities in their countries of residence.

> Sixth, one of the most important reasons for making it possible f=

or

> Gambians to acquire dual citizenship is eduaction. In terms of

> eligibility for scholarships, student loans and most important,

> eligibility to pay home fees instead of international students=B4 fees. I=



> gave examples of two British universities. The Imperial College of

> Science, Technology and Medicine in London charged for example European

> Union students wishing to study Mathematics for the 1995/96 academic

> year =A3750 and international students =A37,450. For Clinical Medicine, t=

he

> fee was =A32,800 for European Union students and =A315,000 for internatio=

nal

> students. Middlesex University charged European Union students =A33,000

> for the MA Economics for the same academic year and international

> students =A36,400. The differences are staggering! If it is made easier

> for Gambians to acquire dual citizenship, The Gambia would have more

> qualified citizens at no cost to the state whilst releasing the

> country=B4s meagre resources to more needy people.

> Seventh, if Gambians could acquire dual citizenship, they could

> contribute to the country=B4s development through projects which target

> areas such as agriculture, education, drug control etc. by becoming

> bolder as citizens to approach government agencies and ministries. They

> could even work in responsible positions in those same agencies and

> ministries because they meet the citizenship qualifications set for

> certain jobs in some countries.

> The dual citizenship issue was catered for during the Jawara regi=

me

> albeit on a selective basis. Foreigners who could invest a certain

> amount of money were given Gambian passports whilst they maintained

> their country=B4s passports. Gambians abroad were acquiring citizenships

> of other countries whilst maintaining their Gambian citizenship. Section

> 10 (1 and 2)of the 1970 Constitution provided that the Minister

> responsible for citizenship affairs could deprive a person of his/her

> Gambian citizenship if the Minister finds out that that person has

> either acquired the citizenship of another country or enjoyed certain

> rights or practised certain obligations accorded only to citizens of

> that country. This in essence meant that Gambians could have dual

> citizenship as long as the Minister didn=B4t know. What the Minister know=



> didn=B4t hurt.

> Many Gambians are willing to acquire citizenship of other countri=

es but

> are afraid to do so because of fear of harassment and victimisation

> should they return home. Cases abound where immigration officials have

> harassed Gambians who have naturalised abroad at Banjul International

> Airport. I have heard of two Gambians who have naturalised in Sweden

> being deported from The Gambia because they overstayed during visits to

> the country!

> I concluded the letter by writing:"Having discussed some of the

> benefits of enabling Gambians to acquire the citizenship of other

> countries without forfeiting their Gambian citizenship, I feel that it

> is something worth considering given the numerous benefits to individual

> Gambians, their families, the government and society as a whole. I am

> therefore appealing to your party (PDOIS), the Gambia Government,

> members of the committee responsible for the draft constitution, all the

> other parties and the Gambian population in general to make this vital

> provision possible in the Constitution for the Second Republic. If this

> is something that cannot be possible, please fight to make it possible

> for Gambians who have naturalised abroad to come back home without

> needing visas, staying there permanently and not being harassed and

> deported by Immigration officials."

> I noticed a provision in the draft constitution which can somehow=

be

> interpreted as giving Gambians permission to acquire dual citizenship. I

> stand corrected if someone else more qualified to judge the nitty gritty

> of the provision finds to the contrary. Section 13 (4) reads: "Nothing

> in this or any other provision of this Constitution or any other law

> shall be construed as depriving, or authorising any person or authority

> to deprive, any citizen of The Gambia by birth or descent of his or her

> citizenship of The Gambia whether on account of such citizen=B4s holding

> the citizenship or nationality of some other country or for any other

> cause". The important difference between this provision and that of

> section 10 (1 and 2) of the 1970 Constitution is that the draft

> Consitution does not authorise any person or authority to deprive a

> Gambian who naturalised in another country whilst the 1970 Constitution

> authorised the Minister to do so. I=B4m not sure whether section 13 (4)

> was adopted in the Constitution for the Second Republic. Maybe someone

> who has the Constitution can confirm this.

> Another important distinction between the draft Constitution and =

the

> 1970 one on this issue is that section 14 of the draft Constitution

> provides: "A citizen of The Gambia who loses his or her citizenship of

> The Gambia as a result of the acquisition or possession of the

> citizenship of some other country shall, on the renunciation of the

> citizenship of that other country, be entitled to be registered, or if

> he or she was formerly a citizen by birth or descent, to be officially

> recognised, as a citizen of The Gambia." This makes it possible for

> those who are required by countries in which they naturalise to give up

> their Gambian citizenship to regain their Gambian citizenship should

> they wish. Such a provision was not present in the 1970 Constitution.

> Again, I do not know whether this section of the draft proposal was

> adopted. Maybe someone can confirm this.

> Sorry for such a long post. I hope that despite its length it is

> helpful on the issue of dual citizenship.

> Buharry.

> Habib Ghanim wrote:

> >

> >

> >

> >Buharry

What a great deed

I support you and will do anything to make this possible

Habib



Hi folks,



BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:



> Well,I think you are wrong,for the simple reason that when a group is

> defined by behavior as opposed to physical appearance that is not

> normally

> considered as racism or groupism.



I think the above statement is contradicted by the fact that racism

is typically characterized by blanket stereotyping based on behavior.

E.g. "Xs are thieves, lazy, do not like strife, etc.". I think the

blind obsession with behavior is what makes racism the Grand and

Dangerous Illogic that it is. As with immigrant elsewhere, Middle

Eastern immigration to The Gambia has added a certain vitality and

entrepreneurial spirit to the national character. These immigrants, for

the most part, tend to be very hardworking, tenacious businessmen

taking risks few Gambians dare take. If the culture of the corrupt

bureaucrat and soldier/President gives way to that of individual

responsibility typified by the Gambian-Lebanese, I am sure we will be a

more prosperous and peaceful country. After all, a test of a citizen's

loyalty should not be how willing she is to risk her life by staying put

during turmoil, but rather, how much she is willing to contribute to the

social good.

Thanks and bye for now,

-Abdou.





> The injustice in racism is that it blames

> people for the way they look,something nobody can do anything

> about.But of

> course all of us know how to change the way we do things when the

> people we

> deal with don't approve.The yardstick we apply on gambians is even

> stricter.Maybe you should,given that you are a little bit new in the

> gambia,ask what has happened to those Gambians who had been engaged in

> such

> practices during the FaFa Jawara era.The Gambia we are envisaging is a

> fair

> country but which must not be taken for granted by either by gambians

> or

> Non-Gambians.

>

>

> Regards

> Bassss!

> -----Original Message-----

> From: gambia-l@commit.gm>

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Date: 08/ÑÌÈ/1418 02:14 Õ

> Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

>

> Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <

> via Commit

>

> Bass

>

> >to its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their

> lack of

> >care for the country and its people should not be given the

> opportunity to

>

> How about Gambians that demonstrated the same?

>

> the way you put it it seems that you don't want to banish individuals,

> but

> rather handle the group as a whole. So if some of the group

> (arbitrarily

> defined by who? Yourself?) are "chickening out", throw the whole group

> out

> (or at least don't trust them). This is a sort of racism (groupism) or

> am I

> wrong?

>

> Jorn

> Commit

> The Gambia











Hi folks,

as far as I am concerned, the debate about "Ethnicity and

Identity" is over with. I think that the market place of ideas has

prevailed because we have engaged in a dialoque in which we have agree to

disagree. I have gained more insight about the Lebanese because of other

peoples contribution to the debate. It is very important that we talk

about issues that are normally meant for the closet because they help us

understand more about each others heritage and our differences

Our prejudices can be overcome when we discover just how much we really

have in common with our peers from other ethnic groups.





Si Jama,

Daddy Njie.













"What's that thing?"

"Well, it's a highly technical, sensitive instrument we use in

computer repair. Being a layman, you probably can't grasp exactly what

it does. We call it a two-by-four."

-- Jeff MacNelley, "Shoe"





Nyang Njie wrote:

>

> Hi folks,

> as far as I am concerned, the debate about "Ethnicity and

> Identity" is over with. I think that the market place of ideas has

> prevailed because we have engaged in a dialoque in which we have agree to

> disagree. I have gained more insight about the Lebanese because of other

> peoples contribution to the debate. It is very important that we talk

> about issues that are normally meant for the closet because they help us

> understand more about each others heritage and our differences

> Our prejudices can be overcome when we discover just how much we really

> have in common with our peers from other ethnic groups.

>

> Si Jama,

> Daddy Njie.

>

> "What's that thing?"

> "Well, it's a highly technical, sensitive instrument we use in

> computer repair. Being a layman, you probably can't grasp exactly what

> it does. We call it a two-by-four."

> -- Jeff MacNelley, "Shoe"



Daddy

I agree with you and also thank you for the other view points you brought

up .

Sometimes we all cover behind smoking screens and trow in red herrings to

divert the real issues. Bala & family the sex of Joanna was not the issue

.. I just wanted you to be aware of a possible oversight.

Folks I really liked Buharry's piece on DUAL NATIONALITY. I think some of

the old politician's fears for opposing the idea were that some of us (if

we have another citizenship apart from the Gambian) would return home and

challenge them for their offices , which is our right anyway. All of the

Gambians should be encouraged to return back to contribute to the

national development of the country no matter what happened in the past(

except for criminal or corrupt convicted persons)

I believe that Gambia was open to this dual citizenship before we became

a Republic- Please correct me anyone if I am wrong.

peace

Habibb



In a message dated 97-11-07 05:34:03 EST, you write:



<< That is the bottom line and that is why this debate is very

,very important. >>





Dear Bass,



I agree with you but I think we need to look beyound the people moving out

in bad times, and look at those who create these situations. If we had

leaders that do not mismanage and corrupt our economies I believe we us a

nation can strive without depending on these narrs.



It is made much easier for these Narrs to cut through the breaucratic paper

work and start operating thier businesses, than it is for the native

Gambians.



The Narrs might be part of the problem, but the root of the problem is the

corrupt systems that run our countries, and at the same time is ruining our

economy.





momodou J



In a message dated 97-11-07 18:21:34 EST, you write:



<< I have been to many

> super markets back home and to my dismay I have found expired food being

> sold at exorbitant prices that forced me to believe that the owners of

> those super markets do not care about the well being of the Gambians. C >>





Dear Daddy Njie,

I very much understand your point, but if these expired food products are

displayed for sale, then what is the use of Board of Health, or the

regulators are they not aware of this.



MOMODOU J



Date: Sun, 9 Nov 1997 22:24:26 -0500 (EST)

Mr. Sanyang:



I am sorry to disappoint you, but I am not the Awa Sey in question. I lived

at Haddington Street. However, Awa and and her twin brother Adama (nicknamed

"Benz") were friends of mine.



Thanks!



Awa Sey



Hi folks,



i've just added a our newest subscriber to Gambia-l, Keretha Cash. i've

already sent her info on how to communicate with Gambia-L, and hope she

sends in her self-intro as soon as she settles down to the list. welcome

to Gambia-L Karetha.



have a great week!



Katim





Nyang Njie wrote:

>

> Hi folks,

> as far as I am concerned, the debate about "Ethnicity and

> Identity" is over with. I think that the market place of ideas has

> prevailed because we have engaged in a dialoque in which we have agree to

> disagree. I have gained more insight about the Lebanese because of other

> peoples contribution to the debate. It is very important that we talk

> about issues that are normally meant for the closet because they help us

> understand more about each others heritage and our differences

> Our prejudices can be overcome when we discover just how much we really

> have in common with our peers from other ethnic groups.

>

> Si Jama,

> Daddy Njie.



Brother Nyang, I also agree with you, wholeheartedly, that we have learned

very important lessons on this issue. If you recall, when I first brought

up this topic, I had only two questions in mind:



1. Assuming that the consciousness of "other" ethnic groups were not

present in the Gambia around the 1900s, when were these groups

invented?



2. How have these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes

about

ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the counry

both

economically and socially?



The response was great! To be honest, I didn't quite expect all these

responses. I counted over 35 responses - the most ever for any topic ever

to be discussed on Gambia-L, since I have been a member more than a year

ago. What was very interesting was that we were able to debate the issue

like mature and professional adults without resulting to personal attacks

that is sometimes common on Lists such as Gambia-L. Infact, I was hesitant

to bring up the subject because I thought that some people (like brother

Habib) might take it offensively. Fortunately for me, they have the

understanding that a purposeful dialogue and learning is all that we are

here for. We, the members of Gambia-L, can only talk. We cannot implement

any laws or changes but we can make a difference by discussing the issues

that we feel are necessary (and by making our voices heard) for the

improvement of our beloved country. If only we could relay our ideas to

our politicians and government, then we would have done our part in

assisting in the development of the Gambia.



Now that we have beaten up this topic, Ethnicity and Identity, to the

ground, I feel it is time to move on to other things until such time that

it becomes warranted to talk about it again. And believe me, it willcome

around again in a different form. The nature of internet discussion is

that things tend to go around in circles, and what you say today will come

back many days/weeks/years later haunting you.



Let's continue to keep the discussion alive and healthy.



Best Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



PS What I really hope to get out of this is some prospective business

partners. Habib, Jabou and others, can we meet in 'secret' to discuss

potential business partnerships? I am all ears for such issues. Habib, you

will be very welcomed to Atlanta. Let me know (via private mail)in advance

so I can make time to meet with you. As you know, In America, every second

is accounted for. Thanks.





MY CONSCIENCE



My conscience?

What about it? Leave it alone!

My soul is on fire

My mind is roaming in search of vanity

Doesn=C9t anyone realise

I have been raised up to believe

In a strong sense of right and wrong

Then advised

Not to right a wrong

When that wrong does not have anything to do with my person

When that wrong may jeopardise my personal ambition

Yet I have been taught

The personal

The immediate family

The extended family

The tribe (village)

The nation (race)

Are inter-linked

I was put in a constant state of conflict

When I was taught

Wrong is not right

I am a prisoner of my conscience

Warded by laws

Laid down without my consent



Why am I?

Shall I just wither away

Like a leaf in the Scandinavian autumn

To be replaced by my offspring

Who shall in turn wither

Like their father before them?



Why am I so scared?

Scared?

Yes I am a coward

I am scared

Of being identified

Like Biko

Like Fanon

Like Ghandi

Like cheikh Anta

Like Danso

I just admire their courage

Or is it bravery?

That thing that drove them

And that which I lack

I so admire them

For doing what they did

For us

Yet I am hesitant

To even express sympathy

To express gratitude

Just in case...



Leave politics to the politicians

That race

=46rom outer space

Who are they?

Graduates of political science?



Biko was a medical student

So was Che

Fonon was a doctor who extended his psychiatric practice

Into rehabilitating his patients politically by means of guerrilla =



tactics

To free them from French tyranny

Which he found out was the main cause of their psychiatric condition



Ghandi was a lawyer

Who shelved his law books

To march the streets

To demand our rights



Cheikh Anta Diop?

He was an all-round scholar

A Mathematician

A Historian and

A philosopher



Danso was a =CAsoldier=CB

Who did not hesitate

To turn round

And point his gun

At the oppressor

Who was left to fabricate a lie

To explain his behaviour



Die for me and I=C9ll call you a hero

Or at worse try to ridicule you

Suffer for me and I=C9ll call you foolish

Don=C9t call me anything

I have no part in it

I just want to continue to exist

To continue to suffer in peace

To suffer like a coward

Don=C9t call me that either

I don=C9t want to be anybody=C9s hero



What do you want from me?

I am just another mortal soul

I pray five times a day

I got the message passed on to me

That if I don=C9t

I shall burn in hell

In a furnace

Whose smoke is even hotter

Than any mundane fire

Whose smoke is even hotter

Than the core of any nuclear reactor!

Why should I risk being scorched

In the mother fire that belches such fearful smoke

When I have the chance

To end up in paradise

Instead

Yes paradise!

Where I shall =CAlive=CB a boring but effortless existence

Where it is just sufficient to wish

And have your wish fulfilled

Dream of a beautiful woman and there She is

Long for a handsome man and there He is

Thirst for =CAataya=CB and feel the taste of =CAlewhal=CB in you mouth

And the preacher told me that

That existence is everlasting

An eternal existence!



Oh!

This world

Is just a place

That I happen

To be

Passing through



Oh!

My permanent abode

Is there

Where nobody has ever returned from!

It is my conscience!



A. Kabir Njie

























---------------------------------------------------------------------

amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no

Narud Stokke Wiig AS

R=E5dhusgt. 27

N-0158 OSLO

NORWAY

Tel: +47 22 33 06 70

Fax: +47 22 41 45 01

---------------------------------------------------------------------





Hello Listmanagers,



could you please unsubscribe me temporarily ?? Thank you !!



best, Andrea



MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:

>

> Hi Habib!

> All the more reason to realise that some of the people erroneously

> referred to as "Nari Beirut" are as Gambian as Gambian can be. I don´t

> know much beyond my grandparents but I doubt if I can trace my Gambian

> roots as far back as you or the late Shyben Madi can. I´d probably be

> better off trying Senegal and beyond like many other Gambians. Yet here

> I am not knowing anywhere else and not feeling anything other than

> Gambian. How can we expect the so-called "Nari Beirut" who have lived in

> The Gambia for over a hundred years to feel anything other than Gambian?

> On the issue of Lebanese fleeing The Gambia if there should be trouble,

> who wouldn´t if they have the chance? It would be nice to know that

> there would be both Gambians and non-Gambians who would sacrifice both

> life and property to defend the country. However, reality would dictate

> that there would also be both Gambians and non-Gambians who would flee

> should such a day come (God forbid). You see, there are both heroes and

> cowards. There are also both powerful and powerless people and those who

> have everything to gain and those who have nothing to gain and cannot in

> anyway contribute to the war except in maybe being counted among the

> dead and wounded. Maybe the farthest most Gambians who flee will get to

> will be Senegal but some will definitely flee. Look at The Gambia today

> and see how many Sierra Leoneans and Liberians are present. The

> indigenous citizens of those countries did flee.

> Look at Gambians today. Most of us on this list are abroad. There is no

> war in The Gambia yet we have not gone home. Even though some of us are

> studying, there are many of us who have finished studying and possess

> qualifications that The Gambia desperately needs. But we have not gone

> home. What have we done? We have fled. Some say because of economic

> reasons, some because they didn´t agree with the Jawara regime, some

> because they do not agree with the Jammeh regime, some because of this

> and some because of that. The bottom line is that we have fled. So, let

> us be fair. If we are to blame foreigners who flee the country if there

> is war, let us first blame ourselves for fleeing in time of "peace". If

> we can do this, maybe we can justify blaming others for fleeing. Thanks.

> Buharry.

> -------------------------------------------------------------------------

> Habib Ghanim wrote:

> >

> > MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:

> > >

> > > Hi!

> > > I would like to throw into the debate something I read that surprised

> > > me a lot. I was surprised to read (I'm not sure if it was in the Point

> > > or Observer) after Shyben Madi´s death that he was born in The Gambia in

> > > 1890 (if I can correctly remember). I don´t know how many years his

> > > parents lived in the country before he was born or even if they were

> > > born there. What is clear is that 1890 was many years before many

> > > Gambians´ parents or grandparents moved to the Gambia from Senegal,

> > > Mali, Guinea etc. to make it possible for them to be born as Gambian

> > > citizens. I therefore think it is important to realise that some of the

> > > "Nari Beirut" are as Gambian as any of us can ever be because over a

> > > hundred years is a long time. Thanks.

> > > Buharry.

> >

> > Buharry

> > I think Shyben Madi's father was there way before 1890 and I have proof

> > also . My father for example was a friend of the famous chief of Fulladu

> > called Mussa Molloh, who always went to his shop to chat and do business.

> > Habib

Buharry

You are right. Many of us are here for several reasons but some of us

like myself have paid their dues to the Gambia by actually returning and

working in the commercial field and government too. I also contributed

to the development of the Gambian women's vegetable gardens program as I

was part of the idea since inception.( so I do not feel guilty being

here now after doing my part )

We must however never forget the folks back home .

Did you find the full document you had on dual nationality. I would like

to make reference to it of course with your consent.

Peace

Habib



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



------=_NextPart_000_0004_01BCEE23.F14617E0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-6"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Jorn,



Thanks very much for your response!Well,even though I am a little =

swamped



by my job right now,I think I should indulge you and expand the frontier =

of



this debate "further" as you requested,esp. now that many of our =

colleagues



on the list here want us to brush the subject aside and put it under the



carpet.I have no problems with that except that I would want to know =

what it



is that everybody is in a hurry trying to put under the carpet here and =

why.Somebody



mentioned here that Gambian specialty called Masslaha



(ambivalence/hypocrisy),so does it have anything to do with that,or are =

they



right in suggesting we are trying to make a fuss about something that =

does



not exist and that there is no case to answer here? In any case,this is =

a National Security Issue as I see it ,and we will have to confront it =

sooner or later, so why not deal with it now!





But before presenting my case,I think I need to answer the specific



questions you put to me and also clarify what I perceive as a



misunderstanding on your part of my 'target group'.





First of all,I don't recall using the word,Lebanese in my last =

message.The



word I must have used is Narr,since I know that not all the Middle =

Easterns



that virtually control the Commercial Life of the Gambia come from



Lebanon.But, of course, we cannot ignore the fact the lion's share =

belongs to



that country.Then comes the Mauritanians,some =

Syrians,Palestinians,Egyptians



etc...





The second thing I want to do is to be on the record as saying that =

whenever



I mention Narr or Lebanese or whatever,that definitely cannot and does =

not include



those Gambians of Lebanese descent who were born brought



up,educated,socialised in Gambia and have a sense of belonging to the



country,neither me nor anybody anywhere has the slightest right to to =

refer



to them as anything other than Gambians.They are, in short, as Gambian =

as our National Anthem itself.But since I am perfectly comfortable with =

critically debating about Mali and Malians ,even though my Sarahule =

ancestors originally came from that country,I would assume that my =

Gambian compatriots of Lebanese,Syrian,palestinian or whatever descent =

are equally comfortable with talking about the people who come from =

those places to work in the Gambia.





The third thing I want to do is to inform you that the fact that I =

belong to



the list of those Gambians who have abandoned or run away from the =

Gambia or



whatever you would want to call it cannot and should not deny me my =

right to



participate and contribute in the fullest possible manner to 'the Aliens



Policy Debate'in my country,anymore than your present status as a =

Norwegian



doing business in the Gambia should deny you your birthright of having



something to say about what should be done about some of the the Gambian



residents in Norway who consistently abuse the generosity of their host



country.





So,maybe we can now talk about the Narr problem or the Lebanese if that =

is the word you prefer.For your information,Gambia is not at all unique =

among the black African countries whose commercial life,s Dependency on =

Asian Immigrants has approached infantile proportions.Just name any =

country south of the Sahara from Senegal to the Cape of good Hope,the =

cahnces are that, if that country has anything in it worth selling,the =

sellers are Asians,mostly Lebanese in West Africa and Indians in East =

and Southern Africa,and the buyers,who else, the poor black =

locals.Several years ago,when Senegal and Mauritania had their that =

infamous border clash and the Lebanese shop owners panicked and booked =

the first flights out of Yoff to Banjul,Freetown,Monrovia,Kinshasha etc. =

and the Mauritanian Shopkeepers too busy avoiding execution from a =

hysterical Senegalese youth,the food supplies for almost all the urban =

centers of Senegal came to an abrupt halt.Only those Senegalese close to =

the Gambian border were able to buy their daily essentials from that =

country.As unbelievable as the degree is to which Senegal's commercial =

life is held hostage by its Middle Eastern immigrants,that is nothing =

compared to the devastating economic strenght and control of the Indians =

of the commercial life of the Kenyan captial,Nairobi.When I visited that =

country in the mid eighties,you would have thought that,given my =

bringing up in Sere Kunda,a town in which owning a shop is almost equal =

to being an Asian(Bitiki Narr) -given that kind of culture in me,it =

should not have surprised me at all that in here also,another black =

African country,the people who own and run all the things that are worth =

running and owning are foreigners, the Asian immigrants;but, believe =

me,there was nothing in my that Sere Kunda experience that could have =

prepared me for the shock I was about to experience.In short,the Gambian =

situation was a day on the beach compared to what I saw in Kenya.I will =

not make here any mention of the almost sureal stiuation that had =

existed in the pre-Idi Amin era in Uganda ,in which a mere 72 thousand =

foreigners,almost all of them Indians, had controlled almost eighty =

percent of the wealth of entire Ugandan Nation.So much for the plight of =

other African countries.





So,who are Nay sayers on this List kidding,themselves or the helpless =

Gambian masses?And I want to know what they are trying to say here! Are =

they saying that there are no Narrs in the Gambia that own and control =

the bulk of what is worth owning and controlling in our nation's =

commercial sector;or are they saying that they are there but that they =

are now all citizens of of our country; or are they saying: yes ,they =

are there,and ,yes, they control a disproportionate portion of our =

commerce but that that is not a problem? If their reply is denying =

their existence then maybe we should do some mass psycho-analysing =

here.Because maybe then the Psychological Mechanism called 'state of =

denial' is at work here.That is a mechamism that the SELF uses to =

protect itself from the painful consequences of a problem it cannot =

solve or get away from.It does that by denying the very existence of the =

problem bugging it,on the one hand,and convincing itself at the =

sub-conscious level of that 'fact',on the other.But if their reply is =

that they are there, alright,but that all of them have acquired Gambian =

citizenship,I would say to them that I am very,very interested to know =

about that magical process that has made getting Gambian citizenship and =

setting up shops all over the place in the Gambia such a =

breeze!And,finally, if they reply that ,yes,they are there and,yes,they =

are not Gambian citizens,and yes,they are wielding an unacceptable =

amount of power and influence in our land but that, that is not a =

problem at all,then I would like to refer them to at least one Lebanese =

who thinks otherwise.That person is none other than a friend of mine =

here in Qatar who,when he once visited his wealthy cousin in the Gambia, =

did not fail to notice that there was something fundamentally flawed =

with the picture he saw down there.His disbelief with the surreal =

situation down there was not connected so much to the incredible amount =

of power and influence of his compatriots in the Gambia,but rather to =

the fact that very few Gambians seem to notice the tragic irony of the =

situation,let alone being bothered by it.My this smart Lebanese friend's =

honest observation is the direct result of his knowing deep down that =

there is no way,not in one million years,that the smartest Fulla =

entrepreneur,could achieve in Beirut what the dummest Lebanese =

entrepreneur is capable of achieving within just one year after =

overstaying his visiting visa and setting up a shop and started selling =

stuffs. Gambia,please,wake up!! The Roman historian,Pliny was =

right,there are certain things that can happen no where else except in =

Africa.Else,where on God's earth could life be so great for migrant =

workers!



I am a little bit confused about that mythtical commercial and =

entrepreneurial acumen of the Middle Easterns and its alleged attendant =

vitality.I am a little bit confused about the kinds of magical selling =

skills that they have demonstrated that the Badibunkas,the Fullas and =

the Sarahulehs cannot have if given the same opportunities.I am a little =

bit confused as to where this so-called vitality,which would be absent =

from the Gambia in their absence, has made itself felt in the lives of =

the ordinary Gambians.All these are very confusing to me;what is however =

not confusing to me is that Gambia is a tiny little country with a tiny =

economy much of which is controlled by non-Gambians who have,with very =

isolated exceptions,demonstrated over the decades that they are =

non-integrateable into the main stream Gambian society.Now,that could be =

a recipe for disaster in the future.The situation and the events that =

culminated into the 1972 crises in uganda looked dangerously similar to =

that of Gambia at present.The cliche that says that the people who don't =

learn from the lessons of history are condemned by it is as true today =

as it ever was.There is nothing wrong with making one's country's =

economy liberal and open to outside talent and investment,but only the =

naive would confuse that with giving the keys to the family treasury to =

foreigners.



This debate is not about racism,and it is not about xenophobia and it is =

not at the highest intellectual level even about Lebanon or Lebanese or =

Mauritania or Mauritanians,it is about how not to run a modern state =

like a traditional open village in which anybody could come from =

anywhere and build a hut in anywhere as long as there is an empty space =

left somewhere without much questioning.That is how we are and that is =

our heritage and there is a lot of good in it.But common sense requires =

that, since others don't don't treat us in their places with the kind of =

unrestrained village generosity that we are accustomed to treating their =

people in our places,maybe we should adjust our treatment of their =

people accordingly.That way ,we would achieve reciprocity,be fair to =

ourselves and maybe even win the respect of the people we deal with.



REGARDS BASSSS!



=20







=20









-----Original Message-----



From: gambia-l@commit.gm>



To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List



<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>



Date: Saturday, November 08, 1997 11:14 AM



Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity









Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <



via Commit









Bass,





If you are willing to continue this discussion, I would like to argue



further;





>Well,I think you are wrong,for the simple reason that when a group is



>defined by behavior as opposed to physical appearance that is not =

normally



>considered as racism or groupism.





But you have not done that, on the contrary you have judged the =

behaiviour



of a group (the Lebanese) after the behaviour of some members of the =

group.



Or are you seriously meaning that ALL memebers of the group were =

behaving in



this way, and that the reason why you group them is their behaviour, =

rather



than the fact that they are Lebanese (which is very much "how they =

look")?





>Maybe you should,given that you are a little bit new in the gambia,ask =

what



has



>to those Gambians who had been engaged in such practices during





Why don't you enlighten me if you think it will help me to understand =

the



need to exclude Lebanese from Gambian business?



The fact that I have been in the Gambia for such a short period should =

not



matter, let's instead pretend I am completely ignorant of matters =

Gambian



(not far from the truth).



It seems to me that a lot of Gambians that abandoned their country in =

hard



times (something I do not condemn, like you seem to do) might be on this



very list.



Should they not be allowed to return to their own country if they wish? =

(I



must assume that, since they are to be "even stricter judged" than the



Lebanese?)





Please take note that I am talking principles here, since my factual



knowledge is extremely limited.





Best regards





Jorn



Commit



The Gambia



















all of them have acquired Gambian citizenship,I would say to them that I =

very,very interested to know about that magical process that has made =

Gambian citizenship and setting up shops all over the place in the =

breeze!And,finally, if they reply that ,yes,they are there and,yes,they =

Gambian citizens,and yes,they are wielding an unacceptable amount of =

influence in our land but that, that is not a problem at all,then I =

to refer them to at least one Lebanese who thinks otherwise.That person =

other than a friend of mine here in Qatar who,when he once visited his =

cousin in the Gambia, did not fail to notice that there was something=20

fundamentally flawed with the picture he saw down there.His disbelief =

surreal situation down there was not connected so much to the incredible =

of power and influence of his compatriots in the Gambia,but rather to =

that very few Gambians seem to notice the tragic irony of the =

alone being bothered by it.My this smart Lebanese friend's honest =

the direct result of his knowing deep down that there is no =

million years,that the smartest Fulla entrepreneur,could achieve in =

the dummest Lebanese entrepreneur is capable of achieving within just =

after overstaying his visiting visa and setting up a shop and started =

stuffs. Gambia,please,wake up!! The Roman historian,Pliny was =

certain things that can happen no where else except in =

on God's earth could life be so great for migrant workers!</P>

<P align=3Dleft>I am a little bit confused about that mythtical =

entrepreneurial acumen of the Middle Easterns and its alleged attendant=20

vitality.I am a little bit confused about the kinds of magical selling =

that they have demonstrated that the Badibunkas,the Fullas and the =

cannot have if given the same opportunities.I am a little bit confused =

where this so-called vitality,which would be absent from the =

their absence, has made itself felt in the lives of the ordinary =

these are very confusing to me;what is however not confusing to me is =

Gambia is a tiny little country with a tiny economy much of which is =

by non-Gambians who have,with very isolated exceptions,demonstrated over =

decades that they are non-integrateable into the main stream Gambian=20

society.Now,that could be a recipe for disaster in the future.The =

the events that culminated into the 1972 crises in uganda looked=20

dangerously similar to that of Gambia at present.The cliche that says =

people who don't learn from the lessons of history are condemned by it =

true today as it ever was.There is nothing wrong with making one's =

economy liberal and open to outside talent and investment,but only the =

would confuse that with giving the keys to the family treasury to=20

foreigners. </P>

<P align=3Dleft>This debate is not about racism,and it is not about =

it is not at the highest intellectual level even about Lebanon or =

or Mauritania or Mauritanians,it is about how not to run a modern state =

traditional open village in which anybody could come from anywhere and =

hut in anywhere as long as there is an empty space left somewhere =

questioning.That is how we are and that is our heritage and there is a =

good in it.But common sense requires that, since others don't don't =

their places with the kind of unrestrained village generosity that we =

accustomed to treating their people in our places,maybe we should adjust =

treatment of their people accordingly.That way ,we would achieve =

fair to ourselves and maybe even win the respect of the people we deal =

with.</P>

<P align=3Dleft>-----Original Message-----</P>

<P align=3Dleft>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing =

<P align=3Dleft>Date: Saturday, November 08, 1997 11:14 AM</P>

<P align=3Dleft>Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity</P>

<P align=3Dleft></P>

<P align=3Dleft> </P>

<P align=3Dleft>Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <<U><FONT=20

color=3D#0000ff>

<P align=3Dleft>via Commit</P>

<P align=3Dleft></P>

<P align=3Dleft> </P>

<P align=3Dleft>Bass,</P>

<P align=3Dleft></P>

<P align=3Dleft>If you are willing to continue this discussion, I would =

argue</P>

<P align=3Dleft>further;</P>

<P align=3Dleft></P>

<P align=3Dleft>>Well,I think you are wrong,for the simple reason =

group is</P>

<P align=3Dleft>>defined by behavior as opposed to physical =

not normally</P>

<P align=3Dleft>>considered as racism or groupism.</P>

<P align=3Dleft></P>

<P align=3Dleft>But you have not done that, on the contrary you have =

behaiviour</P>

<P align=3Dleft>of a group (the Lebanese) after the behaviour of some =

the group.</P>

<P align=3Dleft>Or are you seriously meaning that ALL memebers of the =

behaving in</P>

<P align=3Dleft>this way, and that the reason why you group them is =

behaviour, rather</P>

<P align=3Dleft>than the fact that they are Lebanese (which is very much =

they look")?</P>

<P align=3Dleft></P>

<P align=3Dleft>>Maybe you should,given that you are a little bit new =

gambia,ask what</P>

<P align=3Dleft>has</P>

<P align=3Dleft>>to those Gambians who had been engaged in such =

practices=20

during</P>

<P align=3Dleft></P>

<P align=3Dleft>Why don't you enlighten me if you think it will help me =

understand the</P>

<P align=3Dleft>need to exclude Lebanese from Gambian business?</P>

<P align=3Dleft>The fact that I have been in the Gambia for such a short =

should not</P>

<P align=3Dleft>matter, let's instead pretend I am completely ignorant =

Gambian</P>

<P align=3Dleft>(not far from the truth).</P>

<P align=3Dleft>It seems to me that a lot of Gambians that abandoned =

in hard</P>

<P align=3Dleft>times (something I do not condemn, like you seem to do) =

on this</P>

<P align=3Dleft>very list.</P>

<P align=3Dleft>Should they not be allowed to return to their own =

wish? (I</P>

<P align=3Dleft>must assume that, since they are to be "even =

judged" than the</P>

<P align=3Dleft>Lebanese?)</P>

<P align=3Dleft></P>

<P align=3Dleft>Please take note that I am talking principles here, =

factual</P>

<P align=3Dleft>knowledge is extremely limited.</P>

<P align=3Dleft></P>

<P align=3Dleft>Best regards</P>

<P align=3Dleft></P>

<P align=3Dleft>Jorn</P>

<P align=3Dleft>Commit</P>

<P align=3Dleft>The Gambia</P>

<P align=3Dleft></P>

<P align=3Dleft> </P>

<P align=3Dleft> </P><B><FONT face=3D"Times New Roman (Arabic)" =

size=3D6>

<P align=3Dleft> </P></B></FONT></DIV></BODY></HTML>



------=_NextPart_000_0004_01BCEE23.F14617E0--





Let's face it, English is a crazy language. There is no egg in

eggplant, nor ham in hamburger; neither apple nor pine in pineapple.

English muffins weren't invented in England or French fries in France.



Sweetmeats are candies, while sweetbreads, which aren't sweet, are

meat.



We take English for granted. But if we explore its paradoxes, we find that

quicksand can work slowly, boxing rings are square, and a guinea pig is

neither from Guinea nor is it a pig.



And why is it that writers write, but fingers don't fing, grocers

don't groce, and hammers don't ham? If the plural of tooth is teeth,

why isn't the plural of booth beeth? One goose, two geese -- one

moose, two meese? And one index, two indices?



Doesn't it seem crazy that you can make amends but not one amend, that you

comb through annals of history but not through a single annal? If you

have a collection of odds and ends and get rid of all but one of them,

what do you call it?



If teachers taught, why don't preachers praught? If a vegetarian eats

vegetables, what does a humanitarian eat? If you wrote a letter, did you

bote your tongue?



Sometimes I think all English speakers should be committed to an asylum

for the verbally insane. In what language do people recite at a play and

play at a recital; ship by truck, and send cargo by ship; have noses that

run and feet that smell; park on driveways and drive on parkways?



How can a slim chance and a fat chance be the same, while a wise man and

wise guy are opposites? How can overlook and oversee be opposites, while

quite a lot and quite a few are alike? How can the weather be hot as hell

one day and cold as hell another?



Have you noticed that we talk about certain things only when they are

absent? Have you ever seen a horseful carriage or a strapful gown? Met a

sung hero or experienced requited love? Have you ever run into someone

who was gruntled, ruly or peccable? And where are all those people who

ARE spring chickens or who WOULD hurt a fly?



You have to marvel at the unique lunacy of a language in which your house

can burn up as it burns down, in which you fill in a form by filling it

out, and in which an alarm clock goes on by going off.



English was invented by people, not computers, and it reflects the

creativity of the human race (which, of course, isn't a race at all).



That is why, when the stars are out they are visible, but when the lights

are out they are invisible. And why, when I wind up my watch, I start it,

but when I wind up this essay, I end it.



-----------------------------------------------------



Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 17:00:23 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: How Smart Are You?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello to all the TEASER "How Smart ARE You" respondents,



Some people have requested that I send them the results of the 'mini

survey'. Rather than send out 35 individual responses, I have decided to

post it to the List. After receiving 35 responses, here are the final

results from those individuals.



Please, don't feel bad if you counted 3F'S. Most people counted 3F'S just

like you. Hmmm, Does this tell you anything? The only two individuals who

scored a perfect count were someone from NASA and a Physics Prof. at some

university (note: this is according to the information received).



Here is a break down of the responses:



0F 1F 2F 3F 4F 5F 6F Total

=============================================================

1 0 0 22 7 3 2 35



Thank you for the responses.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 18:13:19 -0500 (EST)

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To:

Subject: Re: Hello

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





Michael:



I just finished reading your message but noticed that you did managed to get

your message about changing your e-mail address to gambia-l.. i'm glad it

worked out.



On another note, we'll be driving into Cleveland. It's only about a 2.5 hour

drive. I'm not sure yet whether we plan to spend the night or drive back

the same day. Once I talk to my sister, we'll let you know. Thanks for

offering though. Your hospitality is very much appreciated.



I surfed the net thinking I could pick up something on the conference that's

coming up. apparently it's called the 'annual conference of the african

studies association' by the Department of african american and african

studies. the phone number is 614/292-3700. the webpage is at

Http://aaas.ohio-state.edu. there is not much about the conference here

except the date and venue. i would suggest that you call the number above

and ask that they fax you a copy of the registration packet or send it by

e-mail if they have it. I hear that it is very well organized and that there

are a lot of interesting sessions going on. i will try to get a hold of a

hard copy but it might be too late to send it to you. i did inquire about an

electronic version on Gambia-l and one Ebrima Sall said that he will try to

send it to me. if i get it, I will forward it to you. good luck let me know

if you plan to come down. I know for a fact that at the end of the

conference on the 15th, the OSU african students assoc. is hosting a

cultural evening of dances, fashion show, story telling..., it should be

fun. talk to you later.



N'Dey Marie



At 10:34 AM 11/9/97 -0500, you wrote:

>Listmember, please subscribe Abdoulie S. Jallow. His e-mail address is

>B6L6@MUSICB.MCGILL.CA

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 18:19:31 -0500 (EST)

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To:

Subject: sorry ... personal message mistakenly sent

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Gambia-l:

Oops! i just sent a personal message to gambia-l that was meant for a

friend. sorry... i hit the send message button before realizing that the

reply address was to gambia-l.

N'Deye Marie





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 17:36:37 -0600 (CST)

From: Nyang Njie <

To: Daddy Njie <

Subject: Reparations for the injustices of slavery

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

I was just wondering what you guys think about slavery and the

idea of reparations. Should Africans and Africans leaving in the diaspora

be compensated for slavery and also should the west return stolen

artifacts and treasure back to Africa.



Si jama

Daddy Njie.



Walk softly and carry a megawatt laser.







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 18:48:43 -0500 (EST)

From: Ebrima Sall <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: ASA Meeting, Columbus, Ohio

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Habib,



Thanks for the information. I do not know how far Cleveland is from

Columbus, but it would be nice to see Daddy Sang, somehow. I will email

him and see if we can work out a way of seeing each other.



Best,



Ebrima.



On Fri, 7 Nov

1997, Habib Ghanim wrote:



> Ebrima Sall wrote:

> >

> > Hi Folks,

> >

> > Will any Gambia-lers be in Columbus, Ohio, for the

> > upcoming annual jamburee of the African Studies Association (13-16

> > November; venue: Hyatt Regency and environs).

> >

> > I will be there, and it would be great to see some of you there. I hope,

> > Amadou, you will be going too...

> >

> > Best,

> >

> > Ebrima Sall.I think Daddy Sang is in Cleveland, Oh . Is that close enough??

>











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 19:20:52 -0500 (EST)

From: Ebrima Sall <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Africa in the fast-globalizing world economy

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Sorry folks. That was a slip! I mean, the private message that I wanted to

send to Cliff Friday (with the above subject heading), which found its way

to the bantaba. I am sorry about that.



Ebrima Sall.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 22:42:45 -0500

From: LAMIN CEESAY <

To:

Subject: Re: Are some African women feminists?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is Irie Ceesay speaking up finally. I think Patricia Conjoh

Nortfleet should be President.



I have never agreed with anyone more than she. You can barely find

African women who will tell it like

it is, as Patricia has done.



I'm African-American, but married to a REAL, AUTHENTIC, BONA FIDE

African from The Gambia and I'm learning

that all Patricia has said is SO-O-O-O true.



I love my husband beyond all means, but I'm truly learning the plight of

the African Woman (wife).

I don't think I could survive the fate of the African woman (wife)

living in Africa today. I suppose

you would have to be born and bred in Africa to be truly satisfied with

the lifestyle.



I went to an African gathering recently and just as Patricia said, all

the women were in the kitchen, cooking and chatting about, while all the

men were in the living room, chatting about and sitting in chairs while

the women were standing.



While I was most appalled, I just took it in stride and acted

accordingly, "I went in the living room and sat in an unoccupied

chair." My husband did not attend the gathering with me, but if he had,

he would have given me the eye to go and chat with the ladies.



I just don't know if I'll ever get use to this aspect of the new culture

that I've embarked upon.

My husband and I have come to the agreement that we'll each have to

accept parts of each other's culture and just continue loving each

other.



Well, Momodou, you asked why hadn't the list heard from me, well, now

you've awakened the dead. You chose the right subject to bring me back

to life. Patricia you get my vote for President, of America, The

Gambia and Sierre Leone.





Irie (bye for now).



------------------------------



Hi Buharry.

At 16:28 09.11.97 -0800, you wrote among other things:





".......in certain countries such as the Scandinavian ones, one has to

be a citizen to have certain types of jobs which are usually responsible

and high-salaried. Many Gambians can meet the requirements stipulated

for the jobs but are disqualified because of their citizenship."



Having been ill for a year I have not pestered you people lately, there

have been times where it was hard to shut up, but... Firstly: In the above

statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a

scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, give

me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must allow

dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to our

constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another country.

I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries. Correct me

if I am wrong, anyone.



perG





------------------------------



Ebrima Sall wrote:

>

> Habib,

>

> Thanks for the information. I do not know how far Cleveland is from

> Columbus, but it would be nice to see Daddy Sang, somehow. I will email

> him and see if we can work out a way of seeing each other.

>

> Best,

>

> Ebrima.

>

> On Fri, 7 Nov

> 1997, Habib Ghanim wrote:

>

> > Ebrima Sall wrote:

> > >

> > > Hi Folks,

> > >

> > > Will any Gambia-lers be in Columbus, Ohio, for the

> > > upcoming annual jamburee of the African Studies Association (13-16

> > > November; venue: Hyatt Regency and environs).

> > >

> > > I will be there, and it would be great to see some of you there. I hope,

> > > Amadou, you will be going too...

> > >

> > > Best,

> > >

> > > Ebrima Sall.I think Daddy Sang is in Cleveland, Oh . Is that close enough??

> >

>

> Ebrima

I spoke to Sang Ndow and he indicated he might go if he gets more

information. He will be a good participant because like me he has been

around for over twenty five years in USA.

Good luck and keep in touch

Habib



------------------------------



This could be an opened can of worms but then again may not be.



If because you are an African woman, you cannot be a FEMINIST, then as

African women we CANNOT be anything. As an African woman, I CAN be

anything I want to be but I also know what my position, possibilities

and my responsibilities are in my society. Sister Conjoh will have to

let us know what being AN AFRICAN WOMAN means to her and since this is

not clear in her posting, I can only surmise what she meant from her

example -



that it really is not feasible for the African woman to espouse the

feminist doctrine, perhaps because of the consequences of such a stance

in our society or that African women have no need to because we are and

have always been the sustainers of structures that make the society what

it is.



> >

> > Is the african woman equal to the african man socially?

>

>

If everything was meant to be equal, one of us will be of no

consequence, I think.



> Why this arrangement? Because male education is more

> > valued than female education. At the end of the day, are these

> children

> > all equal socially?

>

A rhetorical question - these children are being socialized

differently. As girls growing up, our mothers taught us the practical

aspects of living and encouraged us to learn whatever else there is to

learn and this in itself empowered us to take responsibility for self

and ours. Now, - had the family been able to send all five kids to

school and the farm work and housework still needed to be done, will

the girls be made to do both or will the girls go the kitchen and the

boys to farm?





> > This "big talk" is usully politics or other affairs of the State

> that

> > women are left out of. Is this equality?

I will wager that the men do not know much about how the household is

run and how their kids are developing mentally or socially



> The boys are educated and the girls are not.

>

Says who - leave the boys in the kitchen for a week and they will not be

able to boil water.



> Politically who is more in tune with the affairs of the > country?

> When the boys vote, they fully (hopefully) understand the issues on

> which they vote, unlike their sisters who are probably apolitical. Is

> this equality?

>

The only issues that our politicians run on are those that would keep

them in power. Sisters may be uneducated about the issues because they

are never made clear by those running but apolitical would be

stretching.

> >

> > Economically, is the african woman equal to the african man? The

> > traditional role of the woman in Africa is child rearing.

>

This may be the perception of many, but is it the reality? If all the

women in Africa engaged in business were to disengage and wait for the

man to fend for the whole family, famine of unimaginable proportion will

ensue, let's not try it.



> >

> > Who controls the money machinary in Africa? Who sets the agenda for

> > different developmental programs? Who controls our mineral and

> natural

> > resources? Is that economic equality?

???????

>

> There is no room to demand social equality, political equality or

> economic equality.

>

There is room to demand whatever - it is a choice with consequences and

a very personal one at that



> Do I want to be feminist? NO!!!!!!!!!! Because then I would be

> very different.

>

How would you be different. I am sure you are a HUMANIST which to me

means more than being a FEMINIST.

> To answer your

> > question, the disclaimer is to let you to know that I am not

> different - I

> > am an African woman.

>

Like you, I am an African woman who does not demand but works for

equality which could be attained by everyone treating the other as they

would want to be treated (Idealistic?)

> >

> > JUST A THOUGHT:

> > African men have governed our world from time in memorial, and look

> at the

> > mess we are in ------- maybe the women should be given a chance to

> govern

> > so can compare the difference

>

I agree. I think we will be better at it.



> ( Note: I am not a politician ).

>

I am afraid you cannot escape being a politician - it is inherently

human

>

> >

> > Conjoh.

>

>

In peace



Soffie Ceesay



------------------------------



HELLO!

Could you subscribe Edi Sidibeh in the bantaba.

His email address is



Bye,Alieu





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



In a message dated 11/8/97 12:59:48 PM, you wrote:



<<Dear Gambia L Folks:



Dr. Gamble asked me if anyone knows the answers to the following questions:



1. There is an old custom in The GAmbia of someone giving a small present in

the hope of getting a present of greater value in return. Is there any word

in Gambian languages, including Creole, for this procedure?



2. Does anybody know the names of the old landing places on the South bank

opposite Karantaba?



3. Has anybody ever heard of the following places which travellers mentioned

in earlier centuries...Pompetory, Jerekunde, Bereck or Pereck, Oranto,

Massamacoadum, Ponor, Jalacuna. And where are they?



Any answers would be appreciated.



Baraka - Liz Stewart Fatty



>>







------------------------------



Greetings Everyone. My name is Keretha Cash and I am a new member to

GAMBIA-L. I reside in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and pay my bills working as

a secretary. My connection to The Gambia is through friends and my

fiance, who is from Banjul.



On the issue at hand, I think the physical slavery is minimal today but

the mental slavery is rampant. Reparations would be wonderful but it

would be idealistic. Compensation in the form of equal opportunity for

jobs, housing, etc.... is a more realistic goal. When we take advantage

of the opportunities, we can have more control over our lives and the

goals of our people as a whole -- Africans and the African Diaspora --

and WORKING TOGETHER we will change the world. Although too many chefs

and not enough cooks spoil the broth.



As far as returning stolen goods, there is no question, no discussion

needed here. If it is taken without permission and compensation, if it

is TAKEN, it MUST needs be returned. In my mind, the colonialists have

stolen so much and tried to wipe out the contributions of Africa to the

world so that the descendents and the diaspora (us) have to search hard

to find the positive in being from the continent of Africa.



Thank you for listening. I look forward to other responses. Peace.



> ----------

> From: Nyang Njie[SMTP:

> Sent: Monday, November 10, 1997 5:36 PM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Reparations for the injustices of slavery

>

> Hi folks,

> I was just wondering what you guys think about slavery and the

> idea of reparations. Should Africans and Africans leaving in the

> diaspora

> be compensated for slavery and also should the west return stolen

> artifacts and treasure back to Africa.

>

> Si jama

> Daddy Njie.

>

> Walk softly and carry a megawatt laser.

>

>



------------------------------



Hi folks,



i've subscribed Alieu Jobe to Gambia-L and asked him to kindly send in a

self-introduction as soon as he can. join me in welcoming him to our

midst, and wish him a pleasant stay, and fruitful dialogue.



have a great day!



Katim





------------------------------



That was great thinking,Soffie! Thanks and keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!



-----Original Message-----

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: 11/ÑÌÈ/1418 11:30 ã

Subject: RE: Are some African women feminists?





>This could be an opened can of worms but then again may not be.

>

>If because you are an African woman, you cannot be a FEMINIST, then as

>African women we CANNOT be anything. As an African woman, I CAN be

>anything I want to be but I also know what my position, possibilities

>and my responsibilities are in my society. Sister Conjoh will have to

>let us know what being AN AFRICAN WOMAN means to her and since this is

>not clear in her posting, I can only surmise what she meant from her

>example -

>

>that it really is not feasible for the African woman to espouse the

>feminist doctrine, perhaps because of the consequences of such a stance

>in our society or that African women have no need to because we are and

>have always been the sustainers of structures that make the society what

>it is.

>

>> >

>> > Is the african woman equal to the african man socially?

>>

>>

>If everything was meant to be equal, one of us will be of no

>consequence, I think.

>

>> Why this arrangement? Because male education is more

>> > valued than female education. At the end of the day, are these

>> children

>> > all equal socially?

>>

> A rhetorical question - these children are being socialized

>differently. As girls growing up, our mothers taught us the practical

>aspects of living and encouraged us to learn whatever else there is to

>learn and this in itself empowered us to take responsibility for self

>and ours. Now, - had the family been able to send all five kids to

>school and the farm work and housework still needed to be done, will

>the girls be made to do both or will the girls go the kitchen and the

>boys to farm?

>

>

>> > This "big talk" is usully politics or other affairs of the State

>> that

>> > women are left out of. Is this equality?

>I will wager that the men do not know much about how the household is

>run and how their kids are developing mentally or socially

>

>> The boys are educated and the girls are not.

>>

>Says who - leave the boys in the kitchen for a week and they will not be

>able to boil water.

>

>> Politically who is more in tune with the affairs of the > country?

>> When the boys vote, they fully (hopefully) understand the issues on

>> which they vote, unlike their sisters who are probably apolitical. Is

>> this equality?

>>

>The only issues that our politicians run on are those that would keep

>them in power. Sisters may be uneducated about the issues because they

>are never made clear by those running but apolitical would be

>stretching.

>> >

>> > Economically, is the african woman equal to the african man? The

>> > traditional role of the woman in Africa is child rearing.

>>

>This may be the perception of many, but is it the reality? If all the

>women in Africa engaged in business were to disengage and wait for the

>man to fend for the whole family, famine of unimaginable proportion will

>ensue, let's not try it.

>

>> >

>> > Who controls the money machinary in Africa? Who sets the agenda for

>> > different developmental programs? Who controls our mineral and

>> natural

>> > resources? Is that economic equality?

>???????

>>

>> There is no room to demand social equality, political equality or

>> economic equality.

>>

>There is room to demand whatever - it is a choice with consequences and

>a very personal one at that

>

>> Do I want to be feminist? NO!!!!!!!!!! Because then I would be

>> very different.

>>

>How would you be different. I am sure you are a HUMANIST which to me

>means more than being a FEMINIST.

>> To answer your

>> > question, the disclaimer is to let you to know that I am not

>> different - I

>> > am an African woman.

>>

>Like you, I am an African woman who does not demand but works for

>equality which could be attained by everyone treating the other as they

>would want to be treated (Idealistic?)

>> >

>> > JUST A THOUGHT:

>> > African men have governed our world from time in memorial, and look

>> at the

>> > mess we are in ------- maybe the women should be given a chance to

>> govern

>> > so can compare the difference

>>

>I agree. I think we will be better at it.

>

>> ( Note: I am not a politician ).

>>

>I am afraid you cannot escape being a politician - it is inherently

>human

>>

>> >

>> > Conjoh.

>>

>>

>In peace

>

>Soffie Ceesay

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 13:22:57 -0500

From: "H. Jared" <

To:

Subject: Re: Are some African women feminists?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Ceesay Soffie wrote:

>

> This could be an opened can of worms but then again may not be.

>

> If because you are an African woman, you cannot be a FEMINIST, then as

> African women we CANNOT be anything. As an African woman, I CAN be

> anything I want to be but I also know what my position, possibilities

> and my responsibilities are in my society. Sister Conjoh will have to

> let us know what being AN AFRICAN WOMAN means to her and since this is

> not clear in her posting, I can only surmise what she meant from her

> example -

>

> that it really is not feasible for the African woman to espouse the

> feminist doctrine, perhaps because of the consequences of such a stance

> in our society or that African women have no need to because we are and

> have always been the sustainers of structures that make the society what

> it is.

>

> > >

> > > Is the african woman equal to the african man socially?

> >

> >

> If everything was meant to be equal, one of us will be of no

> consequence, I think.

>

> > Why this arrangement? Because male education is more

> > > valued than female education. At the end of the day, are these

> > children

> > > all equal socially?

> >

> A rhetorical question - these children are being socialized

> differently. As girls growing up, our mothers taught us the practical

> aspects of living and encouraged us to learn whatever else there is to

> learn and this in itself empowered us to take responsibility for self

> and ours. Now, - had the family been able to send all five kids to

> school and the farm work and housework still needed to be done, will

> the girls be made to do both or will the girls go the kitchen and the

> boys to farm?

>

> > > This "big talk" is usully politics or other affairs of the State

> > that

> > > women are left out of. Is this equality?

> I will wager that the men do not know much about how the household is

> run and how their kids are developing mentally or socially

>

> > The boys are educated and the girls are not.

> >

> Says who - leave the boys in the kitchen for a week and they will not be

> able to boil water.

>

> > Politically who is more in tune with the affairs of the > country?

> > When the boys vote, they fully (hopefully) understand the issues on

> > which they vote, unlike their sisters who are probably apolitical. Is

> > this equality?

> >

> The only issues that our politicians run on are those that would keep

> them in power. Sisters may be uneducated about the issues because they

> are never made clear by those running but apolitical would be

> stretching.

> > >

> > > Economically, is the african woman equal to the african man? The

> > > traditional role of the woman in Africa is child rearing.

> >

> This may be the perception of many, but is it the reality? If all the

> women in Africa engaged in business were to disengage and wait for the

> man to fend for the whole family, famine of unimaginable proportion will

> ensue, let's not try it.

>

> > >

> > > Who controls the money machinary in Africa? Who sets the agenda for

> > > different developmental programs? Who controls our mineral and

> > natural

> > > resources? Is that economic equality?

> ???????

> >

> > There is no room to demand social equality, political equality or

> > economic equality.

> >

> There is room to demand whatever - it is a choice with consequences and

> a very personal one at that

>

> > Do I want to be feminist? NO!!!!!!!!!! Because then I would be

> > very different.

> >

> How would you be different. I am sure you are a HUMANIST which to me

> means more than being a FEMINIST.

> > To answer your

> > > question, the disclaimer is to let you to know that I am not

> > different - I

> > > am an African woman.

> >

> Like you, I am an African woman who does not demand but works for

> equality which could be attained by everyone treating the other as they

> would want to be treated (Idealistic?)

> > >

> > > JUST A THOUGHT:

> > > African men have governed our world from time in memorial, and look

> > at the

> > > mess we are in ------- maybe the women should be given a chance to

> > govern

> > > so can compare the difference

> >

> I agree. I think we will be better at it.

>

> > ( Note: I am not a politician ).

> >

> I am afraid you cannot escape being a politician - it is inherently

> human

> >

> > >

> > > Conjoh.

> >

> >

> In peace

>

> Soffie Ceesay



Soffie

It was a real pleasure meeting you recently at The Muslim Community

Center. I agree you are not a feminist nor should you condone feminism

because it is the new tool of the west to divide and rule ( believe me

-it is a fact).

Secondly we have to accept the fact that men and women are equal -no

question. So because we as men get more salary for the same education

does not justfy the idea that a man's education is worth more than a

woman. Traditionally a man should get more income due the the fact that

he is the primary bread weaner of the family in almost most cases

especially back home.( it is his responsibility to feed ,educate and

house his family-wife and children-)

The reality is that a man cannot conceive a chid no matter how hard he

tries and does not have the extra powers Allah gave them (like breast

feeding, menstruation ,child birth and love for their siblings)

Therefore she has assumed certain positions in the family that only she

can do well-there are exceptions of course-( some men are also good at

this -do not get me wrong)

I will finally get to the religious part but I have to attend a meeting

in a few minuites so we will continue maybe tomorrow.

Peace

Habib



------------------------------



Liz,

The one occasion l can think of, where one gives a small present in return

for a bigger one is in something the Wollof do called "rotal" Literally

translated, this mean drawing water for someone( as in out of a well) An

individual would do this for their uncle's children, usually on a festive

occasion like the end of Ramadan etc. You are jokingly referred to as their

"slave" and they in turn are supposed to give you something, which can be

money, clothes etc. When this so called "master" is getting married or having

a naming ceremony for a child, you "toppa Njam" i.e you go to the

celebration and assist with any chores etc. in anticipation of being given

something in return. These cross cousins have a relationship where they

constantly tease each other but it is all done affectionately. Perhaps

others have more to add, or can give a better explanation and meaning of

these gestures.



Jabou Joh.







In a message dated 11/11/97 10:51:00 AM, you wrote:



<<

In a message dated 11/8/97 12:59:48 PM, you wrote:



<<Dear Gambia L Folks:



Dr. Gamble asked me if anyone knows the answers to the following questions:



1. There is an old custom in The GAmbia of someone giving a small present in

the hope of getting a present of greater value in return. Is there any word

in Gambian languages, including Creole, for this procedure?



2. Does anybody know the names of the old landing places on the South bank

opposite Karantaba?



3. Has anybody ever heard of the following places which travellers mentioned

in earlier centuries...Pompetory, Jerekunde, Bereck or Pereck, Oranto,

Massamacoadum, Ponor, Jalacuna. And where are they?



Any answers would be appreciated.



Baraka - Liz Stewart Fatty



>>









------------------------------



"FIND THE GOOD IN EVERY PERSON; WHEN YOU DO, LET THEM KNOW"



-Anon





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Sorry folks, no offense intended.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



There is a man who has three girlfriends, but he does not know which one

to marry. So he decides to give each one $5000 and see how each of them

spends it.



The first one goes out and gets a total makeover with the money. She gets

new clothes, a new hairdo, manicure, pedicure, the works, and tells the

man, "I spent the money so I could look pretty for you because I love you

so much."



The second one went out and bought new golf clubs, a CD player, a

television, and a stereo and gives them to the man. She says, "I bought

these gifts for you with the money because I love you so much."



The third one takes the $5000 and invests it in the stock market, doubles

her investment, returns the $5000 to the man and reinvests the rest. She

says, "I am investing the rest of the money for our future because I love

you so much."



The man thought long and hard about how each of the women spent the money,

and decided to marry the one with the biggest breasts.



------------------------



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Per G. wrote:



Having been ill for a year I have not pestered you people lately, there

have been times where it was hard to shut up, but... Firstly: In the above

statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a

scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, give

me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must allow

dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to our

constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another country.

I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries. Correct

me

if I am wrong, anyone.



= I think you wrong,



As a Gambian citizen working for NORAD I cannot get a job at one of our

stations outside Norway because I`m not norwegian. There are even some

cleaning jobs in certain government offices where only norwegians citizens

are employed.

But it is true that under Norwegian law you are not permitted to have

citizenship in two countries. A Norwegian national who has applied for and

been granted citizenship in another country automatically loses his/her

Norwegian citizenship. The same is true of the reverse case: a foreign

national who wishes to acquire Norwegian citizenship will be required to

give up his/her former citizen.



But in certain case, the legislation permits you to hold citizenship in

more than one country.



Cases such as:



: If you acquired dual citizenship at birth because you have inherited two

different nationalities from your parents.



: If you were born of Norwegian parents in a country where citizenship is

based on territorial principle.



: If you have applied for a norwegian citizenship and it is not possible

for you to be released from your original citizen.



The last case might work for Gambians if Provision 13(4) in the draft

constitution of the Gambia was adopted in the constitution of the second

republic. Or what???



Regards

Ba-Musa Ceesay









------------------------------



Date: 11 Nov 1997 17:51:23 +0100

From: Ba-Musa Ceesay <

To: Ba-Musa Ceesay <

Cc:

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

Message-ID: <post.ut34688f4c*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: post.ut34688f4c

Content-Return: Prohibited



Svar til melding fra 13:36 tirsdag 11. november 1997

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Per G. wrote:



Having been ill for a year I have not pestered you people lately, there

have been times where it was hard to shut up, but... Firstly: In the above

statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a

scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, give

me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must allow

dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to our

constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another country.

I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries. Correct

me

if I am wrong, anyone.



= I think you wrong,



As a Gambian citizen working for NORAD I cannot get a job at one of our

stations outside Norway because I`m not norwegian. There are even some

cleaning jobs in certain government offices where only norwegians citizens

are employed.

But it is true that under Norwegian law you are not permitted to have

citizenship in two countries. A Norwegian national who has applied for and

been granted citizenship in another country automatically loses his/her

Norwegian citizenship. The same is true of the reverse case: a foreign

national who wishes to acquire Norwegian citizenship will be required to

give up his/her former citizen.



But in certain case, the legislation permits you to hold citizenship in

more than one country.



Cases such as:



: If you acquired dual citizenship at birth because you have inherited two

different nationalities from your parents.



: If you were born of Norwegian parents in a country where citizenship is

based on territorial principle.



: If you have applied for a norwegian citizenship and it is not possible

for you to be released from your original citizen.



The last case might work for Gambians if Provision 13(4) in the draft

constitution of the Gambia was adopted in the constitution of the second

republic. Or what???



Regards

Ba-Musa Ceesay









------------------------------



>Let's face it, English is a crazy language. There is no egg in

>eggplant, nor ham in hamburger; neither apple nor pine in pineapple.

>English muffins weren't invented in England or French fries in France.

.............

>...........................is why, when the stars are out they are

visible, but when the lights >are out they are invisible. And why,

when I wind up my watch, I start it, >but when I wind up this essay, I

end it.

>

Moe S. Jallow

*********************************************************************



MOE,

you are just amazing. i would dearly love to meet you

one day and just attach a face to this wondrous humorous

character who continually brightens my days with his postings on

this bantaba.

for the second straight day, you have made me laught

out loud from my guts like an ***** (the way people here

look at me when i do). you have made me lighten up with new

energy at the end of my classes when i am just about to drop

out of sheer exhaustion. i was so amused by your "how smart

are u" that i called some of my fellow students to share it

with them. you just have that special touch. whatever it was

that that "smart" stuff measures, i apparently don't have enough

of it. i only saw 3 f's and had a tougher time finding the

6th f even after i read the answer. whatever it was that you

had a purpose for these postings, i have found a special

purpose for it. it makes me smile just thinking about them

the whole day.

keep it up bro moe, if this list does nothing else, it

helps me get on with my days much better.

untill i can log on again, this is a verrrry

light-hearted ...........NNNJJJJAAAAGGGGAAAAA



------------------------------



Soffie Ceesay, you wrote:



> If because you are an African woman, you cannot be a FEMINIST, then as

> African women we CANNOT be anything. As an African woman, I CAN be

> anything I want to be but I also know what my position, possibilities

> and my responsibilities are in my society. Sister Conjoh will have to

> let us know what being AN AFRICAN WOMAN means to her and since this is

> not clear in her posting, I can only surmise what she meant from her

> example -



Greetings Ya Soffie,



Since I am pressed for time, I will take a brief moment to comment on your

'well put' response.



In my response to a friend's private message earlier (on this subject), I

noted that I respected Ms. Conjoh's conception of the absence of gender

equality and I think she gave some very good arguments. However, what I

confused me was her idea that feminism is unattainable by the AFRICAN

WOMAN. If this is so, then there is no need for women (with the same

believe as hers) to address issues that affect women. Instead, they should

just accept their fate and continue to be the breasts of burden of

society. Her outspokeness is very scare among the African women which is

why I think she cannot escape from the reality that, just as she has

demonstrated, a FEMINIST will always fight for the attainment of gender

quality and equity in society. By suggesting that women should come

together and address issues that affect their lives, she is outrightly

engaging in FEMINIST struggles. I wonder why she refuses to see that.





> > Do I want to be feminist? NO!!!!!!!!!! Because then I would be

> > very different.

> >

> How would you be different. I am sure you are a HUMANIST which to me

> means more than being a FEMINIST.



>From your response above, It sounds as though you do not also believe in

FEMINISM.

Do you agree with brother Habib's (let me indulge him :-)))) statement:



"I agree you are not a feminist nor should you

condone feminism because it is the new tool of

the west to divide and rule ( believe me -it is a fact)."



Do you really believe this is a "new tool of the west"?. Please, kindly

comment on this, if possible.



Just because there is no equivalent word for FEMINISM in most African

languages does not negate the struggle for gender equality. IMO the

non-existence of an appropriate word for FEMINISM can be attributed

(crudely) to the dominance of patriarchy. Won't you agree that language,

like many other things, is shaped and influenced by the dominant group in

a society?



I got to run....more later.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------











------------------------------



It's my bad. I asked the List managers to subscribe my friend,

Joseph Jassey, and they did. But I gave them a wrong email address and so

it did not go thru. Could you please subscribe him again using the

following address:

Thanx, dawda.





------------------------------



Ndeye Marie,



The ASA home page is at:



www.sas.upenn.edu/African_Studies/Home_Page/ASA_Menu.html



and the e-mail address is:



Good luck.



Ebrima





------------------------------



I am responding to part of Soffie's email:



>From an African American perspective, I venture that the African woman

is definitely a humanist which is my view is a higher perspective than

just being a feminist. The definition of feminist may vary somewhat but

I also believe many are feminists. Does the definition of feminism mean

pro-female and therefore anti-male? There are many ways to express

feminism -- some upfront and some behind the scenes. Maybe it's how the

formula is expressed: in the work force, on the home front, socially,

etc... Do you protest loudly and directly or indirectly and through

others (your children, family members, etc...)?



>From my conversations with some Gambians, women are very active in

society and politics albeit behind the scenes. Some men discuss things

with their wives before taking a position and thus, the woman has some

input. Does that mean that the woman is not active? What is your view

on this?



I also wonder if equality should always be expressed in terms of 50/50

or does it vary according to situations, relationships, talents, skills,

etc...? I do think that even if people believe themselves to be of no

consequence, they are but have handed over their power. During the

apartheid regime, many women took to the streets beside and in spite of

the men. Yes it was for the nation but I would consider this to be a

feminist action.



The new generation, due to the globalization of information

distribution, will have a different view on this issue I am sure.



Keretha

> ----------

> From: Ceesay Soffie[SMTP:

> Sent: Tuesday, November 11, 1997 8:23 AM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: RE: Are some African women feminists?

>

> This could be an opened can of worms but then again may not be.

>

> If because you are an African woman, you cannot be a FEMINIST, then as

> African women we CANNOT be anything. As an African woman, I CAN be

> anything I want to be but I also know what my position, possibilities

> and my responsibilities are in my society. Sister Conjoh will have to

> let us know what being AN AFRICAN WOMAN means to her and since this is

> not clear in her posting, I can only surmise what she meant from her

> example -

>

> that it really is not feasible for the African woman to espouse the

> feminist doctrine, perhaps because of the consequences of such a

> stance

> in our society or that African women have no need to because we are

> and

> have always been the sustainers of structures that make the society

> what

> it is.

>

> > >

> > > Is the african woman equal to the african man socially?

> >

> >

> If everything was meant to be equal, one of us will be of no

> consequence, I think.

>

> > Why this arrangement? Because male education is more

> > > valued than female education. At the end of the day, are these

> > children all equal socially?

> >

> A rhetorical question - these children are being socialized

> differently. As girls growing up, our mothers taught us the practical

> aspects of living and encouraged us to learn whatever else there is to

> learn and this in itself empowered us to take responsibility for self

> and ours. Now, - had the family been able to send all five kids to

> school and the farm work and housework still needed to be done, will

> the girls be made to do both or will the girls go the kitchen and the

> boys to farm?

>

>

> > > This "big talk" is usully politics or other affairs of the State

> > that women are left out of. Is this equality? I will wager that the

> men do not know much about how the household is run and how their kids

> are developing mentally or socially

>

> > The boys are educated and the girls are not.

> >

> Says who - leave the boys in the kitchen for a week and they will not

> be

> able to boil water.

>

> > Politically who is more in tune with the affairs of the > country?

> > When the boys vote, they fully (hopefully) understand the issues on

> > which they vote, unlike their sisters who are probably apolitical.

> Is

> > this equality?

> >

> The only issues that our politicians run on are those that would keep

> them in power. Sisters may be uneducated about the issues because

> they

> are never made clear by those running but apolitical would be

> stretching.

> > >

> > > Economically, is the african woman equal to the african man? The

> > > traditional role of the woman in Africa is child rearing.

> >

> This may be the perception of many, but is it the reality? If all the

> women in Africa engaged in business were to disengage and wait for the

> man to fend for the whole family, famine of unimaginable proportion

> will

> ensue, let's not try it.

>

> > >

> > > Who controls the money machinary in Africa? Who sets the agenda

> for

> > > different developmental programs? Who controls our mineral and

> > natural resources? Is that economic equality?

> ???????

> >

> > There is no room to demand social equality, political equality or

> > economic equality.

> >

> There is room to demand whatever - it is a choice with consequences

> and

> a very personal one at that

>

> > Do I want to be feminist? NO!!!!!!!!!! Because then I would be

> > very different.

> >

> How would you be different. I am sure you are a HUMANIST which to me

> means more than being a FEMINIST.

> > To answer your question, the disclaimer is to let you to know that I

> am not

> > different - I am an African woman.

> >

> Like you, I am an African woman who does not demand but works for

> equality which could be attained by everyone treating the other as

> they

> would want to be treated (Idealistic?)

> > >

> > > JUST A THOUGHT:

> > > African men have governed our world from time in memorial, and

> look

> > at the mess we are in ------- maybe the women should be given a

> chance to

> > govern so can compare the difference

> >

> I agree. I think we will be better at it.

>

> > ( Note: I am not a politician ).

> >

> I am afraid you cannot escape being a politician - it is inherently

> human

> >

> > >

> > > Conjoh.

> >

> >

> In peace

>

> Soffie Ceesay

>





Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 00:01:37 -0800

Hi Per!



You wrote:



> Firstly: In the above

> statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a

> scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, gi=

ve

> me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must all=

ow

> dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to our

> constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another count=

ry.

> I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries.> =



>> Correct me if I am wrong, anyone.> =



=



There are many jobs in Sweden that require citizenship. To be able to

have for example, some jobs within Telia, the Swedish telecommunication

company, among many other places, you have to be a citizen. With the

tough times in Sweden at the moment, the citizenship requirement has

gone down from "responsible" jobs to many other jobs. Rummaging through

"Platsjournalen", the employment listings newspaper, I have seen

advertisements for cleaning jobs which require Swedish citizenship. The

most depressing aspect of this is that these jobs are hotel or normal

office cleaning jobs, not security-related jobs. I checked my e-mail

today when I got home from work. It was a bit late to give you actual

job ads. I=B4ll find some actual job ads tomorrow that require Swedish

citizenship and post it and I bet you=B4ll be very surprised to see the

nature of those jobs. =



I have also had discussions with friends who live in Finland and Norway

who have also indicated that there are certain jobs there (not only

those related to security institutions) that require citizenship. There

is nothing strange about that. If you go to The Gambia, there are

certain jobs you as a foreigner cannot hold.

On a related note, research reports in Sweden have indicated that the

unemployment rates for Swedes by birth and naturalised Swedes is much

better than for non-naturalised immigrants. According to an

Arbetsmarknadsstyrelsen report, in 1996, the unemployment rate for

non-Nordic citizens was 30,6%, for naturalised Swedes, 19,3% and for

Swedes by birth, 7,3%. The report went on to say "j=E4mf=F6rt med =



utomnordiska medborgare har invandrare med svenskt medborgarskap en

b=E4ttre arbetsmarknadssituation."(i.e. compared to non-Nordic citizens,

naturalised immigrants have a better labour market situation)

(Arbetsmarknaden f=F6r Utomnordiska Medborgare, URA 1997:3, p.9)

Another report (Invandrare till Arbete: Ett Handlingsprogram f=F6r

Arbetsmarknadsverket, Arbetsmarknadsstyrelse,1994,nr.501, p.5) that

charted the unemployment figures for different nationalities from 1987

to 1994 read thus:

ARBETSL=D6SHET F=D6R OLIKA MEDBORGARGRUPPER - 16-64 1987-F=D6STA HALV=C5R=

ET 1994

(UNEMPLOYMENT RATES F=D6R DIFFERENT GROUPS AGED 16-64 - 1987 TO THE FIRST=



HALV OF 1994)

Utomeuropeiska (non-European groups) from 14% in 1987- 37% in 1994

Utomnordiska (non-Nordic) from 6% to 28.5% =



Nordiska (Nordic) 4% to 13%

Svenska (Swedish) 2% to 8%

Another research carried out by Chef magazine to check the attitude of

bosses towards non-Swedes discovered that 92% of of all bosses would

give a Swedish citizen the job whilst 8% would give the job to a

non-Swede all other things (education, experience etc.) being equal.

(Chef, "=C4r L=E4get Hoppl=F6st", Chef, nr. 3, March 1996, p.20)

So you see Per, the situation for non-Swedes is very bad. If Gambians

can acquire dual citizenship, their situation on the Swedish labour

market might improve a bit. The trend in Sweden is basically the same in

other Nordic countries. I do not have employment any figures for Norway

and Finland at home but for Denmark (according to an OECD report in

1993), the unemployment rate for non-Danes was 28.5% whilst it was 10.5%

for Danes (OECD in Pockettidning, "Invandrare Drabbas H=E5rt av

Arbetsl=F6shet", Pockettidning, nr. 23, 1 September 1995, p. 5) Figures

for Norway would definitely follow the same trend.

In relation to the requirements of other countries for those

naturalising to give up their citizenship, we have to first realise that

there are more Gambians in other parts of the world than there are in

Scandinavia. In Sweden, when one is granted Swedish citizenship, one has

up to 4 years to give up his/her original citizenship. If the

authorities in his/her country of citizenship refuse after four years to

relieve him/her of his/her citizenship, he/she is granted Swedish

citizenship on top of the original citizenship. He/she thus acquires

dual citizenship. If the person applies for his/her children who are

minors and the application is accepted, they get Swedish citizenship

without being required to give up their original citizenship. The choice

becomes the parent=B4s. If he/she wants them to have dual citizenship,

he/she would not apply for them to be relieved of their original

citizenship. The Swedish government however warns the parent that it

cannot do much if the children are in trouble or are held against their

will in their original country as they are also citizens of that

country. =



In England,if they have not changed the law in the very recent past

without my knowledge, one is not required to give up one=B4s citizenship

before becoming a British citizen. There are many Gambians there who

have both British and Gambian nationalities. I don=B4t know how it is in

America and other countries. Maybe someone else can help.

I=B4ll post some examples of job ads tomorrow. I hope I have answered

some parts of your questions. Hej d=E5.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Per Grotnes wrote:

> =



> Hi Buharry.

> At 16:28 09.11.97 -0800, you wrote among other things:

> =



> =



> ".......in certain countries such as the Scandinavian ones, one has to

> be a citizen to have certain types of jobs which are usually responsibl=

e

> and high-salaried. Many Gambians can meet the requirements stipulated

> for the jobs but are disqualified because of their citizenship."

> =



> Having been ill for a year I have not pestered you people lately, there=



> have been times where it was hard to shut up, but... Firstly: In the ab=

ove

> statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a

> scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, gi=

ve

> me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must all=

ow

> dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to our

> constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another count=

ry.

> I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries. Correc=

t me

> if I am wrong, anyone.

> =



> perG



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 17:02:14 -0500 (EST)

Hi all,



The information below was circulated some time in September. For

more recent information, please visit the ASA website.

You will find the address at the end of the

message. Or send them an e-mail.



Cheers,



Ebrima.



ANNUAL MEETING OF THE AFRICAN STUDIES ASSOCIATION

November 13 - 16, 1997

Columbus, Ohio



We regret to announce that the National Panels Committee is behind

schedule and this years ASA Annual Meeting Preliminary Program is not yet

ready.



Below please find information for those of you who wish to pre-register,

book your hotel room, and make your flight arrangements.



Just as soon as the Preliminary Program is ready we will post it on the

ASA web page and make announcements on both the H-Africa and Nuafrica

listsrvs.



We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause members and guests.



AN INVITATION TO THE 40TH ANNUAL MEETING OF THE



AFRICAN STUDIES ASSOCIATION

November 13 - 16, 1997

Columbus, Ohio



ASA ANNUAL MEETING



The 40th Annual Meeting of the African Studies Association will be held

November 13 - 16, 1997, at the Hyatt Regency, Columbus, OH.



Hundreds of scholars from the United States, Africa, Europe, and Asia will

make formal presentations on nearly 200 panels and roundtables. Sessions

will focus on a wide range of subjects from many disciplinary

perspectives. Panels are organized into 17 distinct thematic sections.



The conference hotel is the Hyatt Regency at Greater Columbus Convention

Center, 350 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43215. Tel: (614) 463-1234,

fax: (614) 280-3046, web:

$99 double, $104 triple, and $109 quad (plus tax of 15.75%). The hotel

will guarantee these convention rates only until October 12.



Make your travel and hotel reservations early! We urge you to plan your

travel through the ASAs official travel agency, Conventions in America, by

calling 1-800-929-4242 (ASA #319), e-mail:

guarantee you the lowest fare on any airline at the time of booking.



PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS



ASA ANNUAL BANQUET

With address by ASA President Gwendolyn Mikell (Friday, November 14, 7:30

pm).



ASA WOMENS CAUCUS LUNCH

With address by Kay Raseroka, Head Librarian of the University of Botswana

(Saturday, November 15, 1:00 pm).





ASA BOOK EXHIBIT

Some sixty publishers and producers of Africana will display books,

educational material, and other goods.



AFRICAN FILM AND VIDEO

Screenings of several new African films, including prize winners from the

1997 Pan-African Film Festival in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, and

films/videos from the new South Africa will be held at the annual meeting.

There will also be the return of the immensely popular Video Marketplace,

where conference participants can request to see documentaries and feature

films from and about Africa throughout the day.



AFRICA-RELATED EXHIBITIONS

Ohio State Universitys Center for African Studies, in collaboration with

the Skoto Gallery of New York; and Otterbein College, will both feature

African Art exhibitions during the time of the ASA Annual Meeting.



ASA PLACEMENT SERVICE

The ASA will provide a Jobs Registry at the conference. Individual ASA

members seeking employment may register, as well as institutions wishing

to advertise listings.



CONFERENCE INFORMATION ON THE INTERNET

Information concerning ASA and the Annual Meeting may be found on the ASA

web page:

http://www.sas.upenn.edu/African_Studies/Home_Page/ASA_Menu.html



ON-SITE INFORMATION

Panel sessions begin at 12:00pm Thursday, November 13, and continue

through 4:00pm Sunday, November 16.



ON-SITE REGISTRATION AND PACKET PICK-UP HOURS:

Wednesday, November 12 2:00pm8:00pm

Thursday, November 13 10:00am5:00pm

Friday, November 14 8:00am3:00pm

Saturday, November 15 8:00am3:00pm

Sunday, November 16 8:00am11:00am



BOOK EXHIBIT HOURS:

Thursday, November 13 10:00am5:00pm

Friday, November 14 10:00am5:00pm



Mail your registration today! Preregistration forms must be received by

October 1. Registration materials received after October 1 will not be

processed. Participants whose materials do not arrive by that date will be

required to register and pay on-site fees in Columbus.





REGISTRATION FORM



Registration

ASA Members $85 _____

ASA Members earning less than $15,000 $50 _____

Non-members $110 ____

Non-members earning less than $15,000 $60 _____



Preregistration Discount (RECEIVED BY OCTOBER 1)

ASA Members $55 _____

ASA Members earning less than $15,000 $35 _____

Non-members $85 _____

Non-members earning less than $15,000 $50 _____



ASA Annual Banquet $ 32.50______

Womens Caucus Lunch $ 21 _____



I wish to join the ASA, please add my dues from below $ ________



Total enclosed $ _______



Check enclosed Charge my: Mastercard Visa



Account_________________________________ Expiry Date_______



Signature ______________________________________





1997 ASA MEMBERSHIP

All members receive ASA NEWS (four issues/year), AFRICAN STUDIES REVIEW

(three issues/year), and ISSUE: A JOURNAL OF OPINION (two issues/year).



1997 Membership Dues

Regular

Income over $ 60,0000 $85 _______

Income from $45 - 60,000 $75 _______

Income from $30 - 45,000 $65 _______

Income from $15 - 30,000 $50 _______

Income less than $15,000 $30 _______

Joint

Second person (lower of two incomes)

in household with one regular

member $30 _______

Postage and Handling

Oseas & Canada surface $6 _______

Oseas air $18 _______

Lifetime

One-time payment of $1200 or three

annual installments of $400 _______





Name _______________________________________



Address ______________________________________



City _________________________________________



State _________ Zip _______________ - ________



Country ______________________________



E-Mail ________________________________________



Affiliation _____________________________________



Office Telephone ________________________________



Discipline _____________________________________



Region/Country of Interest _________________________





AFRICAN STUDIES ASSOCIATION

Credit Union Building

Emory University

Atlanta, GA 30322



Tel:(404) 329-6410

fax: (404) 329-6433,

e-mail:

www.sas.upenn.edu/African_Studies/Home_Page/ASA_Menu.html











Thank you Njaga Jagne. I fully agree with you.



> MOE,

> you are just amazing. i would dearly love to meet you

> one day and just attach a face to this wondrous humorous

> character who continually brightens my days with his postings on

> this bantaba.

> for the second straight day, you have made me laught

> out loud from my guts like an ***** (the way people here

> look at me when i do). you have made me lighten up with new

> energy at the end of my classes when i am just about to drop

> out of sheer exhaustion. i was so amused by your "how smart

> are u" that i called some of my fellow students to share it

> with them. you just have that special touch. whatever it was

> that that "smart" stuff measures, i apparently don't have enough



> of it. i only saw 3 f's and had a tougher time finding the

> 6th f even after i read the answer. whatever it was that you

> had a purpose for these postings, i have found a special

> purpose for it. it makes me smile just thinking about them

> the whole day.

> keep it up bro moe, if this list does nothing else, it

> helps me get on with my days much better.

> untill i can log on again, this is a verrrry

> light-hearted ...........NNNJJJJAAAAGGGGAAAAA

>

I'm sorry I can comment on any of the contributions made today, But I

would like to tell everyone who is contributing that I find the topic

very interesting. Although at times I was feeling a little disturbed by

some of the comments. Especially when then debate between Jorn and Bass

started. Putting it very brief:

I think the aspect of racism when discussing a tribe or ethnic identity

should be treated with great care. Cliches are never fair to the

individual.

And as a young German I would like to remind you that the Germans

thought they had a similar relation as the one between the Gambians and

the Narrs. The Germans disregarded the Jews because of many things.

Certainly there was some reason to realize the economic power the Jews

were able to accumulate over history. But why did they do so? Because

until Isreal was founded they never had a country of their own. they

were forced to live in permanent exil. And the easiest and most

independent way of surviving was to do business which is not

bound to a place like farming and the like. It all ended in the greatest

desater mankind had to suffer the holocaust.

The experience I have made with some Lebanese in the Gambia tells me

that most are very concerned about how the country is developing and

thats because they do intermingle and identify with the country and its

people.



I would like to add some questions that I have:



Habib: who are the Lebanese jjc’s?

Daddy Njie: who are the Tabans and the Eids?

Bass: what does the expression Fafa Jawara imply?



best regards and good night to everyone. Jobst







Modou Jallow wrote:



> Hello fellow Gambia-Lers,

>

> The message below is from a female friend who cosiders herself an AFRICAN

> WOMAN but who is not a FEMINIST....

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

==========================================================================

>

> > FEMINISM - A doctrine advocating the granting of the same social,

political,

> > and economic rights to women as the ones granted to men; also a

movement

> > to win these rights.

> >

> > A FEMINIST - A woman who demands/believes to be equal to a man

socially,

> > politically, and economically.

> >

> > A feminist is allowed to take responsibility of her life. She makes

every

> > decision on all aspects of her life. She freely expresses her needs,

and

> > demands how she should be treated. A feminist is empowered, and free to

> > pursue any career she chooses. I am an African woman; I cannot be a

> > feminist...

> >

> > Conjoh.



Moe,



I believe that she is trying to point out the futility of trying to be a

"Feminist" in the Western sense given the African Woman's situation (read

disadvantages). That is, the natural bias of parents that educate their

sons and not their daughters, resulting in the daughters not acquiring the

skills or know-how to compete on an equal footing with their brothers.



This is what I gather from reading Conjoh's forwarded message...





Peace!



Amadou Fall



Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 132) Alieu Badara Jallowby BAKSAWA@aol.com 133) FW: Tragic death of =by Compaq Customer < seela@oz.net ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 09 Nov 1997 16:28:54 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 34665545.12B3@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Habib!You wrote:> =I would like to probably change this topic with the permission of the> > list managers and request if we can please kindly end this Narr issue=> > => > One of the greatest success stories of USA , Israel and Lebanon(first=to> > start this program in the world) and now about 50 countries including=big> > brother NIGERIA is " DUAL Nationality "I discussed the same issue with Halifa Sallah during his trip toStockholm in February 1996. It was before the draft constitution wasreleased. He asked me to write a letter which would be published inForoyaa and forwarded to the committee which was then responsible fortaking proposals to include in the draft constitution. Halifa was veryreceptive to the idea after the discussion and promised to do all hecould to make it possible for the provision to be included in the draftconstitution. =I have found the letter which is over 3 pages long but I cannot findthe disk on which I saved it. I=B4ll try to summarise what I wrote. Ibegan by appealing to all the people working on the draft constitutionto include a provision enabling Gambians to acquire the citizenship ofother countries without forfeiting their Gambian citizenship and put itbefore the Gambian people for approval. I motivated this by giving thefollowing benefits which could be reaped by both individual Gambians andthe country as a whole.First, I gave the example of the Ghanaian government which around1992/93 proposed a bill to enable Ghanaians to acquire dual citizenship.The government realised then that Ghanaians abroad were playing a veryimportant role in the country=B4s economic life. It realised that theamount of money transferred to Ghana by its citizens abroad was nearlydouble the government=B4s yearly budget. I urged that a study be carriedout to measure the amount of money transferred to The Gambia yearly byGambians abroad.Second, in certain countries such as the Scandinavian ones, one has tobe a citizen to have certain types of jobs which are usually responsibleand high-salaried. Many Gambians can meet the requirements stipulatedfor the jobs but are disqualified because of their citizenship. If theywere allowed dual citizenship, they would be able to provide more fortheir families back home because of the increase in their salarieswhilst gaining valuable work experience which would be beneficial to TheGambia when they return home.Third, enabling Gambians to acquire the citizenship of other countrieswould make it easier for them to acquire loans and invest in certaintypes of businesses thereby increasing the amount of money that they areable to transfer to The Gambia.Fourth, Gambians abroad play an important role in the economic andinfrastructural development of The Gambia. Many Gambians shoulder theresponsibility of being the sole providers. Their families depend onthem for food, clothes, shelter, education etc. They are thereforehelping to ease the burden on the government because the socialimplications would have been numerous if the money they send back homewas not there - mass school dropouts because of the government=B4sinability to provide scholarships for all the needy, an increase incrime, prostitution whether literally or through having many partners totake care of one=B4s economic needs etc. The infrastuctural developmentrole can be evidenced by teh number of buildings erected by Gambiansabroad in Banjul, Serrekunda, Kotu, Kerr Serigne to name a few places.Fifth, Gambians abroad provide employment opportunities for buildingcontractors, masons, carpenters, taxi drivers, bankers, insurancepeople, sales people etc. Making it possible for them to acquire dualcitizenship would help them provide more employment opportunities backhome because of increased opportunities in their countries of residence.Sixth, one of the most important reasons for making it possible forGambians to acquire dual citizenship is eduaction. In terms ofeligibility for scholarships, student loans and most important,eligibility to pay home fees instead of international students=B4 fees. I=gave examples of two British universities. The Imperial College ofScience, Technology and Medicine in London charged for example EuropeanUnion students wishing to study Mathematics for the 1995/96 academicyear =A3750 and international students =A37,450. For Clinical Medicine, t=hefee was =A32,800 for European Union students and =A315,000 for internatio=nalstudents. Middlesex University charged European Union students =A33,000for the MA Economics for the same academic year and internationalstudents =A36,400. The differences are staggering! If it is made easierfor Gambians to acquire dual citizenship, The Gambia would have morequalified citizens at no cost to the state whilst releasing thecountry=B4s meagre resources to more needy people.Seventh, if Gambians could acquire dual citizenship, they couldcontribute to the country=B4s development through projects which targetareas such as agriculture, education, drug control etc. by becomingbolder as citizens to approach government agencies and ministries. Theycould even work in responsible positions in those same agencies andministries because they meet the citizenship qualifications set forcertain jobs in some countries.The dual citizenship issue was catered for during the Jawara regimealbeit on a selective basis. Foreigners who could invest a certainamount of money were given Gambian passports whilst they maintainedtheir country=B4s passports. Gambians abroad were acquiring citizenshipsof other countries whilst maintaining their Gambian citizenship. Section10 (1 and 2)of the 1970 Constitution provided that the Ministerresponsible for citizenship affairs could deprive a person of his/herGambian citizenship if the Minister finds out that that person haseither acquired the citizenship of another country or enjoyed certainrights or practised certain obligations accorded only to citizens ofthat country. This in essence meant that Gambians could have dualcitizenship as long as the Minister didn=B4t know. What the Minister know=didn=B4t hurt.Many Gambians are willing to acquire citizenship of other countries butare afraid to do so because of fear of harassment and victimisationshould they return home. Cases abound where immigration officials haveharassed Gambians who have naturalised abroad at Banjul InternationalAirport. I have heard of two Gambians who have naturalised in Swedenbeing deported from The Gambia because they overstayed during visits tothe country!I concluded the letter by writing:"Having discussed some of thebenefits of enabling Gambians to acquire the citizenship of othercountries without forfeiting their Gambian citizenship, I feel that itis something worth considering given the numerous benefits to individualGambians, their families, the government and society as a whole. I amtherefore appealing to your party (PDOIS), the Gambia Government,members of the committee responsible for the draft constitution, all theother parties and the Gambian population in general to make this vitalprovision possible in the Constitution for the Second Republic. If thisis something that cannot be possible, please fight to make it possiblefor Gambians who have naturalised abroad to come back home withoutneeding visas, staying there permanently and not being harassed anddeported by Immigration officials."I noticed a provision in the draft constitution which can somehow beinterpreted as giving Gambians permission to acquire dual citizenship. Istand corrected if someone else more qualified to judge the nitty grittyof the provision finds to the contrary. Section 13 (4) reads: "Nothingin this or any other provision of this Constitution or any other lawshall be construed as depriving, or authorising any person or authorityto deprive, any citizen of The Gambia by birth or descent of his or hercitizenship of The Gambia whether on account of such citizen=B4s holdingthe citizenship or nationality of some other country or for any othercause". The important difference between this provision and that ofsection 10 (1 and 2) of the 1970 Constitution is that the draftConsitution does not authorise any person or authority to deprive aGambian who naturalised in another country whilst the 1970 Constitutionauthorised the Minister to do so. I=B4m not sure whether section 13 (4)was adopted in the Constitution for the Second Republic. Maybe someonewho has the Constitution can confirm this.Another important distinction between the draft Constitution and the1970 one on this issue is that section 14 of the draft Constitutionprovides: "A citizen of The Gambia who loses his or her citizenship ofThe Gambia as a result of the acquisition or possession of thecitizenship of some other country shall, on the renunciation of thecitizenship of that other country, be entitled to be registered, or ifhe or she was formerly a citizen by birth or descent, to be officiallyrecognised, as a citizen of The Gambia." This makes it possible forthose who are required by countries in which they naturalise to give uptheir Gambian citizenship to regain their Gambian citizenship shouldthey wish. Such a provision was not present in the 1970 Constitution.Again, I do not know whether this section of the draft proposal wasadopted. Maybe someone can confirm this. =Sorry for such a long post. I hope that despite its length it ishelpful on the issue of dual citizenship.Buharry.Habib Ghanim wrote:> => => =------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Nov 1997 09:55:47 -0500From: nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 19971109.095548.3398.1.nahak@juno.com Listmember re-subscribe me at this email, nahak@juno.com. My name isMichael Gomez.------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Nov 1997 15:58:02 +0200From: chakys@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 199711091457.PAA10636@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHello to the G-lers,I think that the narr's issue is shameful; because of the lack oftolerance and the right to the difference. The narr or lebanases areprobably bad examples in Gambia, but the main question is who helpthem to be that bad according to our economic and social norms.I think you should better point at our leaders who give theopportunity to such a kind of unpleasant situation. They have to bemore responsible in order to give a priority to the peoplewell-being.Honestly! people who'd been living over the years in the Gambia mustbe considered as normal cityzens. I do believe their contributionscan be great. The diversity can just be an advantage. The U.S is atypical example . Think about it!!!!!!!!The national convergence will give a better chance to all thosepeoples who are not feeling to be gambians. They will reallyappreciate that. We have to admit as a fact that the narr' shops area great convenience to be all over the country.We need to stop being corrupted and give more opportunities to any ofus to improve our living condition and empede the xenophoby to takeover our indulgence.Chakys.------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Nov 1997 10:34:07 -0500From: nahak@juno.com (Michael J Gomez)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 19971109.103409.3398.0.nahak@juno.com Listmember, please subscribe Abdoulie S. Jallow. His e-mail address is------------------------------Date: Sun, 09 Nov 1997 11:44:59 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 346612BB.3A75@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> => Hi Habib!> You wrote:> >> I would like to probably change this topic with the permission of the> > > list managers and request if we can please kindly end this Narr issue=> > >> > > One of the greatest success stories of USA , Israel and Lebanon(first=to> > > start this program in the world) and now about 50 countries including=big> > > brother NIGERIA is " DUAL Nationality "> => => I discussed the same issue with Halifa Sallah during his trip to> Stockholm in February 1996. It was before the draft constitution was> released. He asked me to write a letter which would be published in> Foroyaa and forwarded to the committee which was then responsible for> taking proposals to include in the draft constitution. Halifa was very> receptive to the idea after the discussion and promised to do all he> could to make it possible for the provision to be included in the draft> constitution.> I have found the letter which is over 3 pages long but I cannot f=ind> the disk on which I saved it. I=B4ll try to summarise what I wrote. I> began by appealing to all the people working on the draft constitution> to include a provision enabling Gambians to acquire the citizenship of> other countries without forfeiting their Gambian citizenship and put it> before the Gambian people for approval. I motivated this by giving the> following benefits which could be reaped by both individual Gambians and> the country as a whole.> First, I gave the example of the Ghanaian government which around=> 1992/93 proposed a bill to enable Ghanaians to acquire dual citizenship.> The government realised then that Ghanaians abroad were playing a very> important role in the country=B4s economic life. It realised that the> amount of money transferred to Ghana by its citizens abroad was nearly> double the government=B4s yearly budget. I urged that a study be carried> out to measure the amount of money transferred to The Gambia yearly by> Gambians abroad.> Second, in certain countries such as the Scandinavian ones, one h=as to> be a citizen to have certain types of jobs which are usually responsible> and high-salaried. Many Gambians can meet the requirements stipulated> for the jobs but are disqualified because of their citizenship. If they> were allowed dual citizenship, they would be able to provide more for> their families back home because of the increase in their salaries> whilst gaining valuable work experience which would be beneficial to The> Gambia when they return home.> Third, enabling Gambians to acquire the citizenship of other coun=tries> would make it easier for them to acquire loans and invest in certain> types of businesses thereby increasing the amount of money that they are> able to transfer to The Gambia.> Fourth, Gambians abroad play an important role in the economic an=> infrastructural development of The Gambia. Many Gambians shoulder the> responsibility of being the sole providers. Their families depend on> them for food, clothes, shelter, education etc. They are therefore> helping to ease the burden on the government because the social> implications would have been numerous if the money they send back home> was not there - mass school dropouts because of the government=B4s> inability to provide scholarships for all the needy, an increase in> crime, prostitution whether literally or through having many partners to> take care of one=B4s economic needs etc. The infrastuctural development> role can be evidenced by teh number of buildings erected by Gambians> abroad in Banjul, Serrekunda, Kotu, Kerr Serigne to name a few places.> Fifth, Gambians abroad provide employment opportunities for build=ing> contractors, masons, carpenters, taxi drivers, bankers, insurance> people, sales people etc. Making it possible for them to acquire dual> citizenship would help them provide more employment opportunities back> home because of increased opportunities in their countries of residence.> Sixth, one of the most important reasons for making it possible f=or> Gambians to acquire dual citizenship is eduaction. In terms of> eligibility for scholarships, student loans and most important,> eligibility to pay home fees instead of international students=B4 fees. I=> gave examples of two British universities. The Imperial College of> Science, Technology and Medicine in London charged for example European> Union students wishing to study Mathematics for the 1995/96 academic> year =A3750 and international students =A37,450. For Clinical Medicine, t=he> fee was =A32,800 for European Union students and =A315,000 for internatio=nal> students. Middlesex University charged European Union students =A33,000> for the MA Economics for the same academic year and international> students =A36,400. The differences are staggering! If it is made easier> for Gambians to acquire dual citizenship, The Gambia would have more> qualified citizens at no cost to the state whilst releasing the> country=B4s meagre resources to more needy people.> Seventh, if Gambians could acquire dual citizenship, they could> contribute to the country=B4s development through projects which target> areas such as agriculture, education, drug control etc. by becoming> bolder as citizens to approach government agencies and ministries. They> could even work in responsible positions in those same agencies and> ministries because they meet the citizenship qualifications set for> certain jobs in some countries.> The dual citizenship issue was catered for during the Jawara regi=me> albeit on a selective basis. Foreigners who could invest a certain> amount of money were given Gambian passports whilst they maintained> their country=B4s passports. Gambians abroad were acquiring citizenships> of other countries whilst maintaining their Gambian citizenship. Section> 10 (1 and 2)of the 1970 Constitution provided that the Minister> responsible for citizenship affairs could deprive a person of his/her> Gambian citizenship if the Minister finds out that that person has> either acquired the citizenship of another country or enjoyed certain> rights or practised certain obligations accorded only to citizens of> that country. This in essence meant that Gambians could have dual> citizenship as long as the Minister didn=B4t know. What the Minister know=> didn=B4t hurt.> Many Gambians are willing to acquire citizenship of other countri=es but> are afraid to do so because of fear of harassment and victimisation> should they return home. Cases abound where immigration officials have> harassed Gambians who have naturalised abroad at Banjul International> Airport. I have heard of two Gambians who have naturalised in Sweden> being deported from The Gambia because they overstayed during visits to> the country!> I concluded the letter by writing:"Having discussed some of the> benefits of enabling Gambians to acquire the citizenship of other> countries without forfeiting their Gambian citizenship, I feel that it> is something worth considering given the numerous benefits to individual> Gambians, their families, the government and society as a whole. I am> therefore appealing to your party (PDOIS), the Gambia Government,> members of the committee responsible for the draft constitution, all the> other parties and the Gambian population in general to make this vital> provision possible in the Constitution for the Second Republic. If this> is something that cannot be possible, please fight to make it possible> for Gambians who have naturalised abroad to come back home without> needing visas, staying there permanently and not being harassed and> deported by Immigration officials."> I noticed a provision in the draft constitution which can somehow=be> interpreted as giving Gambians permission to acquire dual citizenship. I> stand corrected if someone else more qualified to judge the nitty gritty> of the provision finds to the contrary. Section 13 (4) reads: "Nothing> in this or any other provision of this Constitution or any other law> shall be construed as depriving, or authorising any person or authority> to deprive, any citizen of The Gambia by birth or descent of his or her> citizenship of The Gambia whether on account of such citizen=B4s holding> the citizenship or nationality of some other country or for any other> cause". The important difference between this provision and that of> section 10 (1 and 2) of the 1970 Constitution is that the draft> Consitution does not authorise any person or authority to deprive a> Gambian who naturalised in another country whilst the 1970 Constitution> authorised the Minister to do so. I=B4m not sure whether section 13 (4)> was adopted in the Constitution for the Second Republic. Maybe someone> who has the Constitution can confirm this.> Another important distinction between the draft Constitution and =the> 1970 one on this issue is that section 14 of the draft Constitution> provides: "A citizen of The Gambia who loses his or her citizenship of> The Gambia as a result of the acquisition or possession of the> citizenship of some other country shall, on the renunciation of the> citizenship of that other country, be entitled to be registered, or if> he or she was formerly a citizen by birth or descent, to be officially> recognised, as a citizen of The Gambia." This makes it possible for> those who are required by countries in which they naturalise to give up> their Gambian citizenship to regain their Gambian citizenship should> they wish. Such a provision was not present in the 1970 Constitution.> Again, I do not know whether this section of the draft proposal was> adopted. Maybe someone can confirm this.> Sorry for such a long post. I hope that despite its length it is> helpful on the issue of dual citizenship.> Buharry.> Habib Ghanim wrote:> >> >> >> >BuharryWhat a great deedI support you and will do anything to make this possibleHabib------------------------------Date: Sun, 09 Nov 1997 15:35:00 -0500From: Abdou Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 34661E74.25F36036@cs.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHi folks,BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> Well,I think you are wrong,for the simple reason that when a group is> defined by behavior as opposed to physical appearance that is not> normally> considered as racism or groupism.I think the above statement is contradicted by the fact that racismis typically characterized by blanket stereotyping based on behavior.E.g. "Xs are thieves, lazy, do not like strife, etc.". I think theblind obsession with behavior is what makes racism the Grand andDangerous Illogic that it is. As with immigrant elsewhere, MiddleEastern immigration to The Gambia has added a certain vitality andentrepreneurial spirit to the national character. These immigrants, forthe most part, tend to be very hardworking, tenacious businessmentaking risks few Gambians dare take. If the culture of the corruptbureaucrat and soldier/President gives way to that of individualresponsibility typified by the Gambian-Lebanese, I am sure we will be amore prosperous and peaceful country. After all, a test of a citizen'sloyalty should not be how willing she is to risk her life by staying putduring turmoil, but rather, how much she is willing to contribute to thesocial good.Thanks and bye for now,-Abdou.> The injustice in racism is that it blames> people for the way they look,something nobody can do anything> about.But of> course all of us know how to change the way we do things when the> people we> deal with don't approve.The yardstick we apply on gambians is even> stricter.Maybe you should,given that you are a little bit new in the> gambia,ask what has happened to those Gambians who had been engaged in> such> practices during the FaFa Jawara era.The Gambia we are envisaging is a> fair> country but which must not be taken for granted by either by gambians> or> Non-Gambians.> Regards> Bassss!> -----Original Message-----> From: jgr@commit.gm > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Date: 08/ÑÌÈ/1418 02:14 Õ> Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity> Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm > via Commit> Bass> >to its miniscule landmass that non-gambians who demonstrated their> lack of> >care for the country and its people should not be given the> opportunity to> How about Gambians that demonstrated the same?> the way you put it it seems that you don't want to banish individuals,> but> rather handle the group as a whole. So if some of the group> (arbitrarily> defined by who? Yourself?) are "chickening out", throw the whole group> out> (or at least don't trust them). This is a sort of racism (groupism) or> am I> wrong?> Jorn> Commit> The Gambia------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Nov 1997 18:59:13 -0600 (CST)From: Nyang Njie < st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.971109174349.29136A-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,as far as I am concerned, the debate about "Ethnicity andIdentity" is over with. I think that the market place of ideas hasprevailed because we have engaged in a dialoque in which we have agree todisagree. I have gained more insight about the Lebanese because of otherpeoples contribution to the debate. It is very important that we talkabout issues that are normally meant for the closet because they help usunderstand more about each others heritage and our differencesOur prejudices can be overcome when we discover just how much we reallyhave in common with our peers from other ethnic groups.Si Jama,Daddy Njie."What's that thing?""Well, it's a highly technical, sensitive instrument we use incomputer repair. Being a layman, you probably can't grasp exactly whatit does. We call it a two-by-four."-- Jeff MacNelley, "Shoe"------------------------------Date: Sun, 09 Nov 1997 20:22:13 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.comSubject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 34668BF5.2963@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitNyang Njie wrote:> Hi folks,> as far as I am concerned, the debate about "Ethnicity and> Identity" is over with. I think that the market place of ideas has> prevailed because we have engaged in a dialoque in which we have agree to> disagree. I have gained more insight about the Lebanese because of other> peoples contribution to the debate. It is very important that we talk> about issues that are normally meant for the closet because they help us> understand more about each others heritage and our differences> Our prejudices can be overcome when we discover just how much we really> have in common with our peers from other ethnic groups.> Si Jama,> Daddy Njie.> "What's that thing?"> "Well, it's a highly technical, sensitive instrument we use in> computer repair. Being a layman, you probably can't grasp exactly what> it does. We call it a two-by-four."> -- Jeff MacNelley, "Shoe"DaddyI agree with you and also thank you for the other view points you broughtup .Sometimes we all cover behind smoking screens and trow in red herrings todivert the real issues. Bala & family the sex of Joanna was not the issue.. I just wanted you to be aware of a possible oversight.Folks I really liked Buharry's piece on DUAL NATIONALITY. I think some ofthe old politician's fears for opposing the idea were that some of us (ifwe have another citizenship apart from the Gambian) would return home andchallenge them for their offices , which is our right anyway. All of theGambians should be encouraged to return back to contribute to thenational development of the country no matter what happened in the past(except for criminal or corrupt convicted persons)I believe that Gambia was open to this dual citizenship before we becamea Republic- Please correct me anyone if I am wrong.peaceHabibb------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Nov 1997 20:54:35 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: <971109205433_1548224779@mrin39>In a message dated 97-11-07 05:34:03 EST, you write:<< That is the bottom line and that is why this debate is very,very important. >>Dear Bass,I agree with you but I think we need to look beyound the people moving outin bad times, and look at those who create these situations. If we hadleaders that do not mismanage and corrupt our economies I believe we us anation can strive without depending on these narrs.It is made much easier for these Narrs to cut through the breaucratic paperwork and start operating thier businesses, than it is for the nativeGambians.The Narrs might be part of the problem, but the root of the problem is thecorrupt systems that run our countries, and at the same time is ruining oureconomy.momodou J------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Nov 1997 21:09:10 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: <971109210910_969086098@mrin79>In a message dated 97-11-07 18:21:34 EST, you write:<< I have been to many> super markets back home and to my dismay I have found expired food being> sold at exorbitant prices that forced me to believe that the owners of> those super markets do not care about the well being of the Gambians. C >>Dear Daddy Njie,I very much understand your point, but if these expired food products aredisplayed for sale, then what is the use of Board of Health, or theregulators are they not aware of this.MOMODOU J------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Nov 1997 22:24:26 -0500 (EST)From: BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Membership to The ListMessage-ID: < 971109222053_-1459850234@mrin54.mail.aol.com Mr. Sanyang:I am sorry to disappoint you, but I am not the Awa Sey in question. I livedat Haddington Street. However, Awa and and her twin brother Adama (nicknamed"Benz") were friends of mine.Thanks!Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Sun, 9 Nov 1997 22:14:17 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: "Gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199711100416.WAA20214@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,i've just added a our newest subscriber to Gambia-l, Keretha Cash. i'vealready sent her info on how to communicate with Gambia-L, and hope shesends in her self-intro as soon as she settles down to the list. welcometo Gambia-L Karetha.have a great week!Katim------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 01:35:22 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 9711100635.AA28124@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitNyang Njie wrote:> Hi folks,> as far as I am concerned, the debate about "Ethnicity and> Identity" is over with. I think that the market place of ideas has> prevailed because we have engaged in a dialoque in which we have agree to> disagree. I have gained more insight about the Lebanese because of other> peoples contribution to the debate. It is very important that we talk> about issues that are normally meant for the closet because they help us> understand more about each others heritage and our differences> Our prejudices can be overcome when we discover just how much we really> have in common with our peers from other ethnic groups.> Si Jama,> Daddy Njie.Brother Nyang, I also agree with you, wholeheartedly, that we have learnedvery important lessons on this issue. If you recall, when I first broughtup this topic, I had only two questions in mind:1. Assuming that the consciousness of "other" ethnic groups were notpresent in the Gambia around the 1900s, when were these groupsinvented?2. How have these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudesaboutourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the counrybotheconomically and socially?The response was great! To be honest, I didn't quite expect all theseresponses. I counted over 35 responses - the most ever for any topic everto be discussed on Gambia-L, since I have been a member more than a yearago. What was very interesting was that we were able to debate the issuelike mature and professional adults without resulting to personal attacksthat is sometimes common on Lists such as Gambia-L. Infact, I was hesitantto bring up the subject because I thought that some people (like brotherHabib) might take it offensively. Fortunately for me, they have theunderstanding that a purposeful dialogue and learning is all that we arehere for. We, the members of Gambia-L, can only talk. We cannot implementany laws or changes but we can make a difference by discussing the issuesthat we feel are necessary (and by making our voices heard) for theimprovement of our beloved country. If only we could relay our ideas toour politicians and government, then we would have done our part inassisting in the development of the Gambia.Now that we have beaten up this topic, Ethnicity and Identity, to theground, I feel it is time to move on to other things until such time thatit becomes warranted to talk about it again. And believe me, it willcomearound again in a different form. The nature of internet discussion isthat things tend to go around in circles, and what you say today will comeback many days/weeks/years later haunting you.Let's continue to keep the discussion alive and healthy.Best Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================--------------------------------------------------------------------------PS What I really hope to get out of this is some prospective businesspartners. Habib, Jabou and others, can we meet in 'secret' to discusspotential business partnerships? I am all ears for such issues. Habib, youwill be very welcomed to Atlanta. Let me know (via private mail)in advanceso I can make time to meet with you. As you know, In America, every secondis accounted for. Thanks.------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 09:58:00 +0100From: amadou.kabir.njie@nsw.no To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: MY CONSCIENCEMessage-ID: < 3466d065.narud@relay.nsw.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1; name=body.txtMY CONSCIENCEMy conscience?What about it? Leave it alone!My soul is on fireMy mind is roaming in search of vanityDoesn=C9t anyone realiseI have been raised up to believeIn a strong sense of right and wrongThen advisedNot to right a wrongWhen that wrong does not have anything to do with my personWhen that wrong may jeopardise my personal ambitionYet I have been taughtThe personalThe immediate familyThe extended familyThe tribe (village)The nation (race)Are inter-linkedI was put in a constant state of conflictWhen I was taughtWrong is not rightI am a prisoner of my conscienceWarded by lawsLaid down without my consentWhy am I?Shall I just wither awayLike a leaf in the Scandinavian autumnTo be replaced by my offspringWho shall in turn witherLike their father before them?Why am I so scared?Scared?Yes I am a cowardI am scaredOf being identifiedLike BikoLike FanonLike GhandiLike cheikh AntaLike DansoI just admire their courageOr is it bravery?That thing that drove themAnd that which I lackI so admire themFor doing what they didFor usYet I am hesitantTo even express sympathyTo express gratitudeJust in case...Leave politics to the politiciansThat race=46rom outer spaceWho are they?Graduates of political science?Biko was a medical studentSo was CheFonon was a doctor who extended his psychiatric practiceInto rehabilitating his patients politically by means of guerrilla =tacticsTo free them from French tyrannyWhich he found out was the main cause of their psychiatric conditionGhandi was a lawyerWho shelved his law booksTo march the streetsTo demand our rightsCheikh Anta Diop?He was an all-round scholarA MathematicianA Historian andA philosopherDanso was a =CAsoldier=CBWho did not hesitateTo turn roundAnd point his gunAt the oppressorWho was left to fabricate a lieTo explain his behaviourDie for me and I=C9ll call you a heroOr at worse try to ridicule youSuffer for me and I=C9ll call you foolishDon=C9t call me anythingI have no part in itI just want to continue to existTo continue to suffer in peaceTo suffer like a cowardDon=C9t call me that eitherI don=C9t want to be anybody=C9s heroWhat do you want from me?I am just another mortal soulI pray five times a dayI got the message passed on to meThat if I don=C9tI shall burn in hellIn a furnaceWhose smoke is even hotterThan any mundane fireWhose smoke is even hotterThan the core of any nuclear reactor!Why should I risk being scorchedIn the mother fire that belches such fearful smokeWhen I have the chanceTo end up in paradiseInsteadYes paradise!Where I shall =CAlive=CB a boring but effortless existenceWhere it is just sufficient to wishAnd have your wish fulfilledDream of a beautiful woman and there She isLong for a handsome man and there He isThirst for =CAataya=CB and feel the taste of =CAlewhal=CB in you mouthAnd the preacher told me thatThat existence is everlastingAn eternal existence!Oh!This worldIs just a placeThat I happenTo bePassing throughOh!My permanent abodeIs thereWhere nobody has ever returned from!It is my conscience!A. Kabir Njie---------------------------------------------------------------------Narud Stokke Wiig ASR=E5dhusgt. 27N-0158 OSLONORWAYTel: +47 22 33 06 70Fax: +47 22 41 45 01---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 16:38:20 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: pls. unsubscribeMessage-ID: < 34672A6C.BA0@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello Listmanagers,could you please unsubscribe me temporarily ?? Thank you !!best, Andrea------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 11:17:26 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 34673396.3CCE@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> Hi Habib!> All the more reason to realise that some of the people erroneously> referred to as "Nari Beirut" are as Gambian as Gambian can be. I don´t> know much beyond my grandparents but I doubt if I can trace my Gambian> roots as far back as you or the late Shyben Madi can. I´d probably be> better off trying Senegal and beyond like many other Gambians. Yet here> I am not knowing anywhere else and not feeling anything other than> Gambian. How can we expect the so-called "Nari Beirut" who have lived in> The Gambia for over a hundred years to feel anything other than Gambian?> On the issue of Lebanese fleeing The Gambia if there should be trouble,> who wouldn´t if they have the chance? It would be nice to know that> there would be both Gambians and non-Gambians who would sacrifice both> life and property to defend the country. However, reality would dictate> that there would also be both Gambians and non-Gambians who would flee> should such a day come (God forbid). You see, there are both heroes and> cowards. There are also both powerful and powerless people and those who> have everything to gain and those who have nothing to gain and cannot in> anyway contribute to the war except in maybe being counted among the> dead and wounded. Maybe the farthest most Gambians who flee will get to> will be Senegal but some will definitely flee. Look at The Gambia today> and see how many Sierra Leoneans and Liberians are present. The> indigenous citizens of those countries did flee.> Look at Gambians today. Most of us on this list are abroad. There is no> war in The Gambia yet we have not gone home. Even though some of us are> studying, there are many of us who have finished studying and possess> qualifications that The Gambia desperately needs. But we have not gone> home. What have we done? We have fled. Some say because of economic> reasons, some because they didn´t agree with the Jawara regime, some> because they do not agree with the Jammeh regime, some because of this> and some because of that. The bottom line is that we have fled. So, let> us be fair. If we are to blame foreigners who flee the country if there> is war, let us first blame ourselves for fleeing in time of "peace". If> we can do this, maybe we can justify blaming others for fleeing. Thanks.> Buharry.> -------------------------------------------------------------------------> Habib Ghanim wrote:> >> > MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> > >> > > Hi!> > > I would like to throw into the debate something I read that surprised> > > me a lot. I was surprised to read (I'm not sure if it was in the Point> > > or Observer) after Shyben Madi´s death that he was born in The Gambia in> > > 1890 (if I can correctly remember). I don´t know how many years his> > > parents lived in the country before he was born or even if they were> > > born there. What is clear is that 1890 was many years before many> > > Gambians´ parents or grandparents moved to the Gambia from Senegal,> > > Mali, Guinea etc. to make it possible for them to be born as Gambian> > > citizens. I therefore think it is important to realise that some of the> > > "Nari Beirut" are as Gambian as any of us can ever be because over a> > > hundred years is a long time. Thanks.> > > Buharry.> >> > Buharry> > I think Shyben Madi's father was there way before 1890 and I have proof> > also . My father for example was a friend of the famous chief of Fulladu> > called Mussa Molloh, who always went to his shop to chat and do business.> > HabibBuharryYou are right. Many of us are here for several reasons but some of uslike myself have paid their dues to the Gambia by actually returning andworking in the commercial field and government too. I also contributedto the development of the Gambian women's vegetable gardens program as Iwas part of the idea since inception.( so I do not feel guilty beinghere now after doing my part )We must however never forget the folks back home .Did you find the full document you had on dual nationality. I would liketo make reference to it of course with your consent.PeaceHabib------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 21:58:19 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The NARR Question?????? In The GambiaMessage-ID: <01bcee0a$cbf8dfe0$402385c2@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/alternative;boundary="----=_NextPart_000_0004_01BCEE23.F14617E0"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.------=_NextPart_000_0004_01BCEE23.F14617E0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-6"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableJorn,Thanks very much for your response!Well,even though I am a little =swampedby my job right now,I think I should indulge you and expand the frontier =ofthis debate "further" as you requested,esp. now that many of our =colleagueson the list here want us to brush the subject aside and put it under thecarpet.I have no problems with that except that I would want to know =what itis that everybody is in a hurry trying to put under the carpet here and =why.Somebodymentioned here that Gambian specialty called Masslaha(ambivalence/hypocrisy),so does it have anything to do with that,or are =theyright in suggesting we are trying to make a fuss about something that =doesnot exist and that there is no case to answer here? In any case,this is =a National Security Issue as I see it ,and we will have to confront it =sooner or later, so why not deal with it now!But before presenting my case,I think I need to answer the specificquestions you put to me and also clarify what I perceive as amisunderstanding on your part of my 'target group'.First of all,I don't recall using the word,Lebanese in my last =message.Theword I must have used is Narr,since I know that not all the Middle =Easternsthat virtually control the Commercial Life of the Gambia come fromLebanon.But, of course, we cannot ignore the fact the lion's share =belongs tothat country.Then comes the Mauritanians,some =Syrians,Palestinians,Egyptiansetc...The second thing I want to do is to be on the record as saying that =wheneverI mention Narr or Lebanese or whatever,that definitely cannot and does =not includethose Gambians of Lebanese descent who were born broughtup,educated,socialised in Gambia and have a sense of belonging to thecountry,neither me nor anybody anywhere has the slightest right to to =referto them as anything other than Gambians.They are, in short, as Gambian =as our National Anthem itself.But since I am perfectly comfortable with =critically debating about Mali and Malians ,even though my Sarahule =ancestors originally came from that country,I would assume that my =Gambian compatriots of Lebanese,Syrian,palestinian or whatever descent =are equally comfortable with talking about the people who come from =those places to work in the Gambia.The third thing I want to do is to inform you that the fact that I =belong tothe list of those Gambians who have abandoned or run away from the =Gambia orwhatever you would want to call it cannot and should not deny me my =right toparticipate and contribute in the fullest possible manner to 'the AliensPolicy Debate'in my country,anymore than your present status as a =Norwegiandoing business in the Gambia should deny you your birthright of havingsomething to say about what should be done about some of the the Gambianresidents in Norway who consistently abuse the generosity of their hostcountry.So,maybe we can now talk about the Narr problem or the Lebanese if that =is the word you prefer.For your information,Gambia is not at all unique =among the black African countries whose commercial life,s Dependency on =Asian Immigrants has approached infantile proportions.Just name any =country south of the Sahara from Senegal to the Cape of good Hope,the =cahnces are that, if that country has anything in it worth selling,the =sellers are Asians,mostly Lebanese in West Africa and Indians in East =and Southern Africa,and the buyers,who else, the poor black =locals.Several years ago,when Senegal and Mauritania had their that =infamous border clash and the Lebanese shop owners panicked and booked =the first flights out of Yoff to Banjul,Freetown,Monrovia,Kinshasha etc. =and the Mauritanian Shopkeepers too busy avoiding execution from a =hysterical Senegalese youth,the food supplies for almost all the urban =centers of Senegal came to an abrupt halt.Only those Senegalese close to =the Gambian border were able to buy their daily essentials from that =country.As unbelievable as the degree is to which Senegal's commercial =life is held hostage by its Middle Eastern immigrants,that is nothing =compared to the devastating economic strenght and control of the Indians =of the commercial life of the Kenyan captial,Nairobi.When I visited that =country in the mid eighties,you would have thought that,given my =bringing up in Sere Kunda,a town in which owning a shop is almost equal =to being an Asian(Bitiki Narr) -given that kind of culture in me,it =should not have surprised me at all that in here also,another black =African country,the people who own and run all the things that are worth =running and owning are foreigners, the Asian immigrants;but, believe =me,there was nothing in my that Sere Kunda experience that could have =prepared me for the shock I was about to experience.In short,the Gambian =situation was a day on the beach compared to what I saw in Kenya.I will =not make here any mention of the almost sureal stiuation that had =existed in the pre-Idi Amin era in Uganda ,in which a mere 72 thousand =foreigners,almost all of them Indians, had controlled almost eighty =percent of the wealth of entire Ugandan Nation.So much for the plight of =other African countries.So,who are Nay sayers on this List kidding,themselves or the helpless =Gambian masses?And I want to know what they are trying to say here! Are =they saying that there are no Narrs in the Gambia that own and control =the bulk of what is worth owning and controlling in our nation's =commercial sector;or are they saying that they are there but that they =are now all citizens of of our country; or are they saying: yes ,they =are there,and ,yes, they control a disproportionate portion of our =commerce but that that is not a problem? If their reply is denying =their existence then maybe we should do some mass psycho-analysing =here.Because maybe then the Psychological Mechanism called 'state of =denial' is at work here.That is a mechamism that the SELF uses to =protect itself from the painful consequences of a problem it cannot =solve or get away from.It does that by denying the very existence of the =problem bugging it,on the one hand,and convincing itself at the =sub-conscious level of that 'fact',on the other.But if their reply is =that they are there, alright,but that all of them have acquired Gambian =citizenship,I would say to them that I am very,very interested to know =about that magical process that has made getting Gambian citizenship and =setting up shops all over the place in the Gambia such a =breeze!And,finally, if they reply that ,yes,they are there and,yes,they =are not Gambian citizens,and yes,they are wielding an unacceptable =amount of power and influence in our land but that, that is not a =problem at all,then I would like to refer them to at least one Lebanese =who thinks otherwise.That person is none other than a friend of mine =here in Qatar who,when he once visited his wealthy cousin in the Gambia, =did not fail to notice that there was something fundamentally flawed =with the picture he saw down there.His disbelief with the surreal =situation down there was not connected so much to the incredible amount =of power and influence of his compatriots in the Gambia,but rather to =the fact that very few Gambians seem to notice the tragic irony of the =situation,let alone being bothered by it.My this smart Lebanese friend's =honest observation is the direct result of his knowing deep down that =there is no way,not in one million years,that the smartest Fulla =entrepreneur,could achieve in Beirut what the dummest Lebanese =entrepreneur is capable of achieving within just one year after =overstaying his visiting visa and setting up a shop and started selling =stuffs. Gambia,please,wake up!! The Roman historian,Pliny was =right,there are certain things that can happen no where else except in =Africa.Else,where on God's earth could life be so great for migrant =workers!I am a little bit confused about that mythtical commercial and =entrepreneurial acumen of the Middle Easterns and its alleged attendant =vitality.I am a little bit confused about the kinds of magical selling =skills that they have demonstrated that the Badibunkas,the Fullas and =the Sarahulehs cannot have if given the same opportunities.I am a little =bit confused as to where this so-called vitality,which would be absent =from the Gambia in their absence, has made itself felt in the lives of =the ordinary Gambians.All these are very confusing to me;what is however =not confusing to me is that Gambia is a tiny little country with a tiny =economy much of which is controlled by non-Gambians who have,with very =isolated exceptions,demonstrated over the decades that they are =non-integrateable into the main stream Gambian society.Now,that could be =a recipe for disaster in the future.The situation and the events that =culminated into the 1972 crises in uganda looked dangerously similar to =that of Gambia at present.The cliche that says that the people who don't =learn from the lessons of history are condemned by it is as true today =as it ever was.There is nothing wrong with making one's country's =economy liberal and open to outside talent and investment,but only the =naive would confuse that with giving the keys to the family treasury to =foreigners.This debate is not about racism,and it is not about xenophobia and it is =not at the highest intellectual level even about Lebanon or Lebanese or =Mauritania or Mauritanians,it is about how not to run a modern state =like a traditional open village in which anybody could come from =anywhere and build a hut in anywhere as long as there is an empty space =left somewhere without much questioning.That is how we are and that is =our heritage and there is a lot of good in it.But common sense requires =that, since others don't don't treat us in their places with the kind of =unrestrained village generosity that we are accustomed to treating their =people in our places,maybe we should adjust our treatment of their =people accordingly.That way ,we would achieve reciprocity,be fair to =ourselves and maybe even win the respect of the people we deal with.REGARDS BASSSS!=20=20-----Original Message-----From: jgr@commit.gm To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Saturday, November 08, 1997 11:14 AMSubject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentitySent by "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm via CommitBass,If you are willing to continue this discussion, I would like to arguefurther;>Well,I think you are wrong,for the simple reason that when a group is>defined by behavior as opposed to physical appearance that is not =normally>considered as racism or groupism.But you have not done that, on the contrary you have judged the =behaiviourof a group (the Lebanese) after the behaviour of some members of the =group.Or are you seriously meaning that ALL memebers of the group were =behaving inthis way, and that the reason why you group them is their behaviour, =ratherthan the fact that they are Lebanese (which is very much "how they =look")?>Maybe you should,given that you are a little bit new in the gambia,ask =whathas>to those Gambians who had been engaged in such practices duringWhy don't you enlighten me if you think it will help me to understand =theneed to exclude Lebanese from Gambian business?The fact that I have been in the Gambia for such a short period should =notmatter, let's instead pretend I am completely ignorant of matters =Gambian(not far from the truth).It seems to me that a lot of Gambians that abandoned their country in =hardtimes (something I do not condemn, like you seem to do) might be on thisvery list.Should they not be allowed to return to their own country if they wish? =(Imust assume that, since they are to be "even stricter judged" than theLebanese?)Please take note that I am talking principles here, since my factualknowledge is extremely limited.Best regardsJornCommitThe Gambia------=_NextPart_000_0004_01BCEE23.F14617E0Content-Type: text/html;charset="iso-8859-6"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable Jorn, Thanks very much for your response!Well,even though I am =a little=20swamped by my job right now,I think I should indulge you and =expand the=20frontier of this debate "further" as you requested,esp. =now that=20many of our colleagues on the list here want us to brush the subject aside and =put it=20under the carpet.I have no problems with that except that I would =want to=20know what it is that everybody is in a hurry trying to put under the =carpet=20here and why.Somebody mentioned here that Gambian specialty called =Masslaha (ambivalence/hypocrisy),so does it have anything to do =with=20that,or are they right in suggesting we are trying to make a fuss about =something=20that does not exist and that there is no case to answer here? In =any=20case,this is a National Security Issue as I see it ,and we will have to =confront=20it sooner or later, so why not deal with it now! But before presenting my case,I think I need to answer =the=20specific questions you put to me and also clarify what I perceive =as a misunderstanding on your part of my 'target group'. First of all,I don't recall using the word,Lebanese in =my last=20message.The word I must have used is Narr,since I know that not all =the Middle=20Easterns that virtually control the Commercial Life of the Gambia =come=20from Lebanon.But, of course, we cannot ignore the fact the =lion's share=20belongs to that country.Then comes the Mauritanians,some=20Syrians,Palestinians,Egyptians etc... The second thing I want to do is to be on the record as =saying=20that whenever I mention Narr or Lebanese or whatever,that definitely =cannot and=20does not include those Gambians of Lebanese descent who were born =brought up,educated,socialised in Gambia and have a sense of =belonging to=20the country,neither me nor anybody anywhere has the =slightest right to=20to refer to them as anything other than Gambians.They are, in =short, as=20Gambian as our National Anthem itself.But since I am perfectly =comfortable with=20critically debating about Mali and Malians ,even though my Sarahule =ancestors=20originally came from that country,I would assume that my Gambian =compatriots of=20Lebanese,Syrian,palestinian or whatever descent are equally comfortable =with=20talking about the people who come from those places to work in the =Gambia. The third thing I want to do is to inform you that the =fact that I=20belong to the list of those Gambians who have abandoned or run =away from the=20Gambia or whatever you would want to call it cannot and should not =deny me=20my right to participate and contribute in the fullest possible =manner to 'the=20Aliens Policy Debate'in my country,anymore than your present =status as a=20Norwegian doing business in the Gambia should deny you your =birthright of=20having something to say about what should be done about some of =the the=20Gambian residents in Norway who consistently abuse the =generosity of their=20host country. So,maybe we can now talk about the Narr problem or the =Lebanese if=20that is the word you prefer.For your information,Gambia is not at all =unique=20among the black African countries whose commercial life,s Dependency on =Asian=20Immigrants has approached infantile proportions.Just name any country =south of=20the Sahara from Senegal to the Cape of good Hope,the cahnces are that, =if that=20country has anything in it worth selling,the sellers are Asians,mostly =Lebanese=20in West Africa and Indians in East and Southern Africa,and the =buyers,who else,=20the poor black locals.Several years ago,when Senegal and Mauritania had =their=20that infamous border clash and the Lebanese shop owners panicked and =booked the=20first flights out of Yoff to Banjul,Freetown,Monrovia,Kinshasha etc. and =the=20Mauritanian Shopkeepers too busy avoiding execution from a hysterical =Senegalese=20youth,the food supplies for almost all the urban centers of Senegal came =to an=20abrupt halt.Only those Senegalese close to the Gambian border were able =to buy=20their daily essentials from that country.As unbelievable as the degree =is to=20which Senegal's commercial life is held hostage by its Middle Eastern=20immigrants,that is nothing compared to the devastating economic strenght =and=20control of the Indians of the commercial life of the Kenyan =captial,Nairobi.When=20I visited that country in the mid eighties,you would have thought =that,given my=20bringing up in Sere Kunda,a town in which owning a shop is almost equal =to being=20an Asian(Bitiki Narr) -given that kind of culture in me,it should not =have=20surprised me at all that in here also,another black African country,the =people=20who own and run all the things that are worth running and owning are =foreigners,=20the Asian immigrants;but, believe me,there was nothing in my that Sere =Kunda=20experience that could have prepared me for the shock I was about to=20experience.In short,the Gambian situation was a day on the beach =compared to=20what I saw in Kenya.I will not make here any mention of the almost =sureal=20stiuation that had existed in the pre-Idi Amin era in Uganda ,in which a =mere 72=20thousand foreigners,almost all of them Indians, had controlled almost =eighty=20percent of the wealth of entire Ugandan Nation.So much for the plight of =other=20African countries. So,who are Nay sayers on this List kidding,themselves or =the=20helpless Gambian masses?And I want to know what they are trying to =say=20here! Are they saying that there are no Narrs in the Gambia that own and =control=20the bulk of what is worth owning and controlling in our nation's =commercial=20sector;or are they saying that they are there but that they are now all =citizens=20of of our country; or are they saying: yes ,they are there,and ,yes, =they=20control a disproportionate portion of our commerce but that that is not =a=20problem? If their reply is denying their existence then maybe we =should do=20some mass psycho-analysing here.Because maybe then the Psychological =Mechanism=20called 'state of denial' is at work here.That is a mechamism that the =SELF uses=20to protect itself from the painful consequences of a problem it cannot =solve or=20get away from.It does that by denying the very existence of the problem =bugging=20it,on the one hand,and convincing itself at the sub-conscious level of =that=20'fact',on the other.But if their reply is that they are there, =alright,but that=20all of them have acquired Gambian citizenship,I would say to them that I =am=20very,very interested to know about that magical process that has made =getting=20Gambian citizenship and setting up shops all over the place in the =Gambia such a=20breeze!And,finally, if they reply that ,yes,they are there and,yes,they =are not=20Gambian citizens,and yes,they are wielding an unacceptable amount of =power and=20influence in our land but that, that is not a problem at all,then I =would like=20to refer them to at least one Lebanese who thinks otherwise.That person =is none=20other than a friend of mine here in Qatar who,when he once visited his =wealthy=20cousin in the Gambia, did not fail to notice that there was something=20fundamentally flawed with the picture he saw down there.His disbelief =with the=20surreal situation down there was not connected so much to the incredible =amount=20of power and influence of his compatriots in the Gambia,but rather to =the fact=20that very few Gambians seem to notice the tragic irony of the =situation,let=20alone being bothered by it.My this smart Lebanese friend's honest =observation is=20the direct result of his knowing deep down that there is no =way,not in one=20million years,that the smartest Fulla entrepreneur,could achieve in =Beirut what=20the dummest Lebanese entrepreneur is capable of achieving within just =one year=20after overstaying his visiting visa and setting up a shop and started =selling=20stuffs. Gambia,please,wake up!! The Roman historian,Pliny was =right,there are=20certain things that can happen no where else except in =Africa.Else,where=20on God's earth could life be so great for migrant workers! I am a little bit confused about that mythtical =commercial and=20entrepreneurial acumen of the Middle Easterns and its alleged attendant=20vitality.I am a little bit confused about the kinds of magical selling =skills=20that they have demonstrated that the Badibunkas,the Fullas and the =Sarahulehs=20cannot have if given the same opportunities.I am a little bit confused =as to=20where this so-called vitality,which would be absent from the =Gambia in=20their absence, has made itself felt in the lives of the ordinary =Gambians.All=20these are very confusing to me;what is however not confusing to me is =that=20Gambia is a tiny little country with a tiny economy much of which is =controlled=20by non-Gambians who have,with very isolated exceptions,demonstrated over =the=20decades that they are non-integrateable into the main stream Gambian=20society.Now,that could be a recipe for disaster in the future.The =situation and=20the events that culminated into the 1972 crises in uganda looked=20dangerously similar to that of Gambia at present.The cliche that says =that the=20people who don't learn from the lessons of history are condemned by it =is as=20true today as it ever was.There is nothing wrong with making one's =country's=20economy liberal and open to outside talent and investment,but only the =naive=20would confuse that with giving the keys to the family treasury to=20foreigners. This debate is not about racism,and it is not about =xenophobia and=20it is not at the highest intellectual level even about Lebanon or =Lebanese=20or Mauritania or Mauritanians,it is about how not to run a modern state =like a=20traditional open village in which anybody could come from anywhere and =build a=20hut in anywhere as long as there is an empty space left somewhere =without much=20questioning.That is how we are and that is our heritage and there is a =lot of=20good in it.But common sense requires that, since others don't don't =treat us in=20their places with the kind of unrestrained village generosity that we =are=20accustomed to treating their people in our places,maybe we should adjust =our=20treatment of their people accordingly.That way ,we would achieve =reciprocity,be=20fair to ourselves and maybe even win the respect of the people we deal =with. &nbs=p; =; = REGARDS BASSSS! &nbs=p; =; = -----Original Message----- From: jgr@commit.gm =< gambia-l@commit.gm > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing =List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Date: Saturday, November 08, 1997 11:14 AM Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm > via Commit Bass, If you are willing to continue this discussion, I would =like to=20argue further; >Well,I think you are wrong,for the simple reason =that when a=20group is >defined by behavior as opposed to physical =appearance that is=20not normally >considered as racism or groupism. But you have not done that, on the contrary you have =judged the=20behaiviour of a group (the Lebanese) after the behaviour of some =members of=20the group. Or are you seriously meaning that ALL memebers of the =group were=20behaving in this way, and that the reason why you group them is =their=20behaviour, rather than the fact that they are Lebanese (which is very much ="how=20they look")? >Maybe you should,given that you are a little bit new =in the=20gambia,ask what has >to those Gambians who had been engaged in such =practices=20during Why don't you enlighten me if you think it will help me =to=20understand the need to exclude Lebanese from Gambian business? The fact that I have been in the Gambia for such a short =period=20should not matter, let's instead pretend I am completely ignorant =of matters=20Gambian (not far from the truth). It seems to me that a lot of Gambians that abandoned =their country=20in hard times (something I do not condemn, like you seem to do) =might be=20on this very list. Should they not be allowed to return to their own =country if they=20wish? (I must assume that, since they are to be "even =stricter=20judged" than the Lebanese?) Please take note that I am talking principles here, =since my=20factual knowledge is extremely limited. Best regards Jorn Commit The Gambia ------=_NextPart_000_0004_01BCEE23.F14617E0--------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 14:29:19 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Humor: Isn't English a Silly LanguageMessage-ID: < 9711101929.AA35208@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLet's face it, English is a crazy language. There is no egg ineggplant, nor ham in hamburger; neither apple nor pine in pineapple.English muffins weren't invented in England or French fries in France.Sweetmeats are candies, while sweetbreads, which aren't sweet, aremeat.We take English for granted. But if we explore its paradoxes, we find thatquicksand can work slowly, boxing rings are square, and a guinea pig isneither from Guinea nor is it a pig.And why is it that writers write, but fingers don't fing, grocersdon't groce, and hammers don't ham? If the plural of tooth is teeth,why isn't the plural of booth beeth? One goose, two geese -- onemoose, two meese? And one index, two indices?Doesn't it seem crazy that you can make amends but not one amend, that youcomb through annals of history but not through a single annal? If youhave a collection of odds and ends and get rid of all but one of them,what do you call it?If teachers taught, why don't preachers praught? If a vegetarian eatsvegetables, what does a humanitarian eat? If you wrote a letter, did youbote your tongue?Sometimes I think all English speakers should be committed to an asylumfor the verbally insane. In what language do people recite at a play andplay at a recital; ship by truck, and send cargo by ship; have noses thatrun and feet that smell; park on driveways and drive on parkways?How can a slim chance and a fat chance be the same, while a wise man andwise guy are opposites? How can overlook and oversee be opposites, whilequite a lot and quite a few are alike? How can the weather be hot as hellone day and cold as hell another?Have you noticed that we talk about certain things only when they areabsent? Have you ever seen a horseful carriage or a strapful gown? Met asung hero or experienced requited love? Have you ever run into someonewho was gruntled, ruly or peccable? And where are all those people whoARE spring chickens or who WOULD hurt a fly?You have to marvel at the unique lunacy of a language in which your housecan burn up as it burns down, in which you fill in a form by filling itout, and in which an alarm clock goes on by going off.English was invented by people, not computers, and it reflects thecreativity of the human race (which, of course, isn't a race at all).That is why, when the stars are out they are visible, but when the lightsare out they are invisible. And why, when I wind up my watch, I start it,but when I wind up this essay, I end it.-----------------------------------------------------Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 17:00:23 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: How Smart Are You?Message-ID: < 9711102200.AA37318@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello to all the TEASER "How Smart ARE You" respondents,Some people have requested that I send them the results of the 'minisurvey'. Rather than send out 35 individual responses, I have decided topost it to the List. After receiving 35 responses, here are the finalresults from those individuals.Please, don't feel bad if you counted 3F'S. Most people counted 3F'S justlike you. Hmmm, Does this tell you anything? The only two individuals whoscored a perfect count were someone from NASA and a Physics Prof. at someuniversity (note: this is according to the information received).Here is a break down of the responses:0F 1F 2F 3F 4F 5F 6F Total=============================================================1 0 0 22 7 3 2 35Thank you for the responses.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 18:13:19 -0500 (EST)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HelloMessage-ID: < 199711102313.SAA17339@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Michael:I just finished reading your message but noticed that you did managed to getyour message about changing your e-mail address to gambia-l.. i'm glad itworked out.On another note, we'll be driving into Cleveland. It's only about a 2.5 hourdrive. I'm not sure yet whether we plan to spend the night or drive backthe same day. Once I talk to my sister, we'll let you know. Thanks foroffering though. Your hospitality is very much appreciated.I surfed the net thinking I could pick up something on the conference that'scoming up. apparently it's called the 'annual conference of the africanstudies association' by the Department of african american and africanstudies. the phone number is 614/292-3700. the webpage is atHttp://aaas.ohio-state.edu. there is not much about the conference hereexcept the date and venue. i would suggest that you call the number aboveand ask that they fax you a copy of the registration packet or send it bye-mail if they have it. I hear that it is very well organized and that thereare a lot of interesting sessions going on. i will try to get a hold of ahard copy but it might be too late to send it to you. i did inquire about anelectronic version on Gambia-l and one Ebrima Sall said that he will try tosend it to me. if i get it, I will forward it to you. good luck let me knowif you plan to come down. I know for a fact that at the end of theconference on the 15th, the OSU african students assoc. is hosting acultural evening of dances, fashion show, story telling..., it should befun. talk to you later.N'Dey MarieAt 10:34 AM 11/9/97 -0500, you wrote:>Listmember, please subscribe Abdoulie S. Jallow. His e-mail address is------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 18:19:31 -0500 (EST)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: sorry ... personal message mistakenly sentMessage-ID: < 199711102319.SAA21460@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Gambia-l:Oops! i just sent a personal message to gambia-l that was meant for afriend. sorry... i hit the send message button before realizing that thereply address was to gambia-l.N'Deye Marie------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 17:36:37 -0600 (CST)From: Nyang Njie < st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu To: Daddy Njie < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Reparations for the injustices of slaveryMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.971110172225.1469A-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,I was just wondering what you guys think about slavery and theidea of reparations. Should Africans and Africans leaving in the diasporabe compensated for slavery and also should the west return stolenartifacts and treasure back to Africa.Si jamaDaddy Njie.Walk softly and carry a megawatt laser.------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 18:48:43 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ASA Meeting, Columbus, OhioMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.971110184332.27012A-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHabib,Thanks for the information. I do not know how far Cleveland is fromColumbus, but it would be nice to see Daddy Sang, somehow. I will emailhim and see if we can work out a way of seeing each other.Best,Ebrima.On Fri, 7 Nov1997, Habib Ghanim wrote:> Ebrima Sall wrote:> >> > Hi Folks,> >> > Will any Gambia-lers be in Columbus, Ohio, for the> > upcoming annual jamburee of the African Studies Association (13-16> > November; venue: Hyatt Regency and environs).> >> > I will be there, and it would be great to see some of you there. I hope,> > Amadou, you will be going too...> >> > Best,> >> > Ebrima Sall.I think Daddy Sang is in Cleveland, Oh . Is that close enough??------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 19:20:52 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Africa in the fast-globalizing world economyMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.971110191728.27012C-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISorry folks. That was a slip! I mean, the private message that I wanted tosend to Cliff Friday (with the above subject heading), which found its wayto the bantaba. I am sorry about that.Ebrima Sall.------------------------------Date: Mon, 10 Nov 1997 22:42:45 -0500From: LAMIN CEESAY < ceesay@bellsouth.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are some African women feminists?Message-ID: < 3467D435.3278@bellsouth.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is Irie Ceesay speaking up finally. I think Patricia ConjohNortfleet should be President.I have never agreed with anyone more than she. You can barely findAfrican women who will tell it likeit is, as Patricia has done.I'm African-American, but married to a REAL, AUTHENTIC, BONA FIDEAfrican from The Gambia and I'm learningthat all Patricia has said is SO-O-O-O true.I love my husband beyond all means, but I'm truly learning the plight ofthe African Woman (wife).I don't think I could survive the fate of the African woman (wife)living in Africa today. I supposeyou would have to be born and bred in Africa to be truly satisfied withthe lifestyle.I went to an African gathering recently and just as Patricia said, allthe women were in the kitchen, cooking and chatting about, while all themen were in the living room, chatting about and sitting in chairs whilethe women were standing.While I was most appalled, I just took it in stride and actedaccordingly, "I went in the living room and sat in an unoccupiedchair." My husband did not attend the gathering with me, but if he had,he would have given me the eye to go and chat with the ladies.I just don't know if I'll ever get use to this aspect of the new culturethat I've embarked upon.My husband and I have come to the agreement that we'll each have toaccept parts of each other's culture and just continue loving eachother.Well, Momodou, you asked why hadn't the list heard from me, well, nowyou've awakened the dead. You chose the right subject to bring me backto life. Patricia you get my vote for President, of America, TheGambia and Sierre Leone.Irie (bye for now).------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 13:05:07 +0100From: Per Grotnes < perg@nfh.uit.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19971111130507.006a2cb4@draugen.nfh.uit.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi Buharry.At 16:28 09.11.97 -0800, you wrote among other things:".......in certain countries such as the Scandinavian ones, one has tobe a citizen to have certain types of jobs which are usually responsibleand high-salaried. Many Gambians can meet the requirements stipulatedfor the jobs but are disqualified because of their citizenship."Having been ill for a year I have not pestered you people lately, therehave been times where it was hard to shut up, but... Firstly: In the abovestatement there is a statement that I do not understand, being ascandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, giveme an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must allowdual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to ourconstitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another country.I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries. Correct meif I am wrong, anyone.perG------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 06:52:55 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.comSubject: Re: ASA Meeting, Columbus, OhioMessage-ID: < 34687147.69D0@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitEbrima Sall wrote:> Habib,> Thanks for the information. I do not know how far Cleveland is from> Columbus, but it would be nice to see Daddy Sang, somehow. I will email> him and see if we can work out a way of seeing each other.> Best,> Ebrima.> On Fri, 7 Nov> 1997, Habib Ghanim wrote:> > Ebrima Sall wrote:> > >> > > Hi Folks,> > >> > > Will any Gambia-lers be in Columbus, Ohio, for the> > > upcoming annual jamburee of the African Studies Association (13-16> > > November; venue: Hyatt Regency and environs).> > >> > > I will be there, and it would be great to see some of you there. I hope,> > > Amadou, you will be going too...> > >> > > Best,> > >> > > Ebrima Sall.I think Daddy Sang is in Cleveland, Oh . Is that close enough??> >> EbrimaI spoke to Sang Ndow and he indicated he might go if he gets moreinformation. He will be a good participant because like me he has beenaround for over twenty five years in USA.Good luck and keep in touchHabib------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 09:23:06 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Are some African women feminists?Message-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD46@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"This could be an opened can of worms but then again may not be.If because you are an African woman, you cannot be a FEMINIST, then asAfrican women we CANNOT be anything. As an African woman, I CAN beanything I want to be but I also know what my position, possibilitiesand my responsibilities are in my society. Sister Conjoh will have tolet us know what being AN AFRICAN WOMAN means to her and since this isnot clear in her posting, I can only surmise what she meant from herexample -that it really is not feasible for the African woman to espouse thefeminist doctrine, perhaps because of the consequences of such a stancein our society or that African women have no need to because we are andhave always been the sustainers of structures that make the society whatit is.> >> > Is the african woman equal to the african man socially?If everything was meant to be equal, one of us will be of noconsequence, I think.> Why this arrangement? Because male education is more> > valued than female education. At the end of the day, are these> children> > all equal socially?A rhetorical question - these children are being socializeddifferently. As girls growing up, our mothers taught us the practicalaspects of living and encouraged us to learn whatever else there is tolearn and this in itself empowered us to take responsibility for selfand ours. Now, - had the family been able to send all five kids toschool and the farm work and housework still needed to be done, willthe girls be made to do both or will the girls go the kitchen and theboys to farm?> > This "big talk" is usully politics or other affairs of the State> that> > women are left out of. Is this equality?I will wager that the men do not know much about how the household isrun and how their kids are developing mentally or socially> The boys are educated and the girls are not.Says who - leave the boys in the kitchen for a week and they will not beable to boil water.> Politically who is more in tune with the affairs of the > country?> When the boys vote, they fully (hopefully) understand the issues on> which they vote, unlike their sisters who are probably apolitical. Is> this equality?The only issues that our politicians run on are those that would keepthem in power. Sisters may be uneducated about the issues because theyare never made clear by those running but apolitical would bestretching.> >> > Economically, is the african woman equal to the african man? The> > traditional role of the woman in Africa is child rearing.This may be the perception of many, but is it the reality? If all thewomen in Africa engaged in business were to disengage and wait for theman to fend for the whole family, famine of unimaginable proportion willensue, let's not try it.> >> > Who controls the money machinary in Africa? Who sets the agenda for> > different developmental programs? Who controls our mineral and> natural> > resources? Is that economic equality????????> There is no room to demand social equality, political equality or> economic equality.There is room to demand whatever - it is a choice with consequences anda very personal one at that> Do I want to be feminist? NO!!!!!!!!!! Because then I would be> very different.How would you be different. I am sure you are a HUMANIST which to memeans more than being a FEMINIST.> To answer your> > question, the disclaimer is to let you to know that I am not> different - I> > am an African woman.Like you, I am an African woman who does not demand but works forequality which could be attained by everyone treating the other as theywould want to be treated (Idealistic?)> >> > JUST A THOUGHT:> > African men have governed our world from time in memorial, and look> at the> > mess we are in ------- maybe the women should be given a chance to> govern> > so can compare the differenceI agree. I think we will be better at it.> ( Note: I am not a politician ).I am afraid you cannot escape being a politician - it is inherentlyhuman> >> > Conjoh.In peaceSoffie Ceesay------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 07:46:39 PSTFrom: "alieu badara" < alieu@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SUBSCRIBEMessage-ID: < 19971111154639.21520.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHELLO!Could you subscribe Edi Sidibeh in the bantaba.His email address is lha7edsi@kyamk.fi Bye,Alieu______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 10:49:52 -0500 (EST)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Dr. Gamble...info requestMessage-ID: < 971111104952_-1340717410@mrin44.mail.aol.com In a message dated 11/8/97 12:59:48 PM, you wrote:< >------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 09:53:37 -0600From: Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,Nyang Njie < st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu Cc: Kimberly McCord 001 < kmccord@RBVDNR.com >,"Elaine E. Richards" < erichard@RBVDNR.com >,Subject: RE: Reparations for the injustices of slaveryMessage-ID: < 199711111554.HAA12239@mx5.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCEE87.D66AF260"This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understandthis format, some or all of this message may not be legible.------ =_NextPart_000_01BCEE87.D66AF260Content-Type: text/plainGreetings Everyone. My name is Keretha Cash and I am a new member toGAMBIA-L. I reside in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and pay my bills working asa secretary. My connection to The Gambia is through friends and myfiance, who is from Banjul.On the issue at hand, I think the physical slavery is minimal today butthe mental slavery is rampant. Reparations would be wonderful but itwould be idealistic. Compensation in the form of equal opportunity forjobs, housing, etc.... is a more realistic goal. When we take advantageof the opportunities, we can have more control over our lives and thegoals of our people as a whole -- Africans and the African Diaspora --and WORKING TOGETHER we will change the world. Although too many chefsand not enough cooks spoil the broth.As far as returning stolen goods, there is no question, no discussionneeded here. If it is taken without permission and compensation, if itis TAKEN, it MUST needs be returned. In my mind, the colonialists havestolen so much and tried to wipe out the contributions of Africa to theworld so that the descendents and the diaspora (us) have to search hardto find the positive in being from the continent of Africa.Thank you for listening. I look forward to other responses. Peace.> ----------> From: Nyang Njie[SMTP: st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu > Sent: Monday, November 10, 1997 5:36 PM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Reparations for the injustices of slavery> Hi folks,> I was just wondering what you guys think about slavery and the> idea of reparations. Should Africans and Africans leaving in the> diaspora> be compensated for slavery and also should the west return stolen> artifacts and treasure back to Africa.> Si jama> Daddy Njie.> Walk softly and carry a megawatt laser.------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 09:55:49 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: "Gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199711111557.JAA10090@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,i've subscribed Alieu Jobe to Gambia-L and asked him to kindly send in aself-introduction as soon as he can. join me in welcoming him to ourmidst, and wish him a pleasant stay, and fruitful dialogue.have a great day!Katim------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 20:35:46 +0300From: "BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are some African women feminists?Message-ID: <01bceec8$3e7d4c00$5d2385c2@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThat was great thinking,Soffie! Thanks and keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: 11/ÑÌÈ/1418 11:30 ãSubject: RE: Are some African women feminists?>This could be an opened can of worms but then again may not be.>If because you are an African woman, you cannot be a FEMINIST, then as>African women we CANNOT be anything. As an African woman, I CAN be>anything I want to be but I also know what my position, possibilities>and my responsibilities are in my society. Sister Conjoh will have to>let us know what being AN AFRICAN WOMAN means to her and since this is>not clear in her posting, I can only surmise what she meant from her>example ->that it really is not feasible for the African woman to espouse the>feminist doctrine, perhaps because of the consequences of such a stance>in our society or that African women have no need to because we are and>have always been the sustainers of structures that make the society what>it is.>> >>> > Is the african woman equal to the african man socially?>>>>>If everything was meant to be equal, one of us will be of no>consequence, I think.>> Why this arrangement? Because male education is more>> > valued than female education. At the end of the day, are these>> children>> > all equal socially?>>> A rhetorical question - these children are being socialized>differently. As girls growing up, our mothers taught us the practical>aspects of living and encouraged us to learn whatever else there is to>learn and this in itself empowered us to take responsibility for self>and ours. Now, - had the family been able to send all five kids to>school and the farm work and housework still needed to be done, will>the girls be made to do both or will the girls go the kitchen and the>boys to farm?>> > This "big talk" is usully politics or other affairs of the State>> that>> > women are left out of. Is this equality?>I will wager that the men do not know much about how the household is>run and how their kids are developing mentally or socially>> The boys are educated and the girls are not.>>>Says who - leave the boys in the kitchen for a week and they will not be>able to boil water.>> Politically who is more in tune with the affairs of the > country?>> When the boys vote, they fully (hopefully) understand the issues on>> which they vote, unlike their sisters who are probably apolitical. Is>> this equality?>>>The only issues that our politicians run on are those that would keep>them in power. Sisters may be uneducated about the issues because they>are never made clear by those running but apolitical would be>stretching.>> >>> > Economically, is the african woman equal to the african man? The>> > traditional role of the woman in Africa is child rearing.>>>This may be the perception of many, but is it the reality? If all the>women in Africa engaged in business were to disengage and wait for the>man to fend for the whole family, famine of unimaginable proportion will>ensue, let's not try it.>> >>> > Who controls the money machinary in Africa? Who sets the agenda for>> > different developmental programs? Who controls our mineral and>> natural>> > resources? Is that economic equality?>???????>>>> There is no room to demand social equality, political equality or>> economic equality.>>>There is room to demand whatever - it is a choice with consequences and>a very personal one at that>> Do I want to be feminist? NO!!!!!!!!!! Because then I would be>> very different.>>>How would you be different. I am sure you are a HUMANIST which to me>means more than being a FEMINIST.>> To answer your>> > question, the disclaimer is to let you to know that I am not>> different - I>> > am an African woman.>>>Like you, I am an African woman who does not demand but works for>equality which could be attained by everyone treating the other as they>would want to be treated (Idealistic?)>> >>> > JUST A THOUGHT:>> > African men have governed our world from time in memorial, and look>> at the>> > mess we are in ------- maybe the women should be given a chance to>> govern>> > so can compare the difference>>>I agree. I think we will be better at it.>> ( Note: I am not a politician ).>>>I am afraid you cannot escape being a politician - it is inherently>human>>>> >>> > Conjoh.>>>>>In peace>Soffie Ceesay------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 13:22:57 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are some African women feminists?Message-ID: < 3468A280.7489@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitCeesay Soffie wrote:> This could be an opened can of worms but then again may not be.> If because you are an African woman, you cannot be a FEMINIST, then as> African women we CANNOT be anything. As an African woman, I CAN be> anything I want to be but I also know what my position, possibilities> and my responsibilities are in my society. Sister Conjoh will have to> let us know what being AN AFRICAN WOMAN means to her and since this is> not clear in her posting, I can only surmise what she meant from her> example -> that it really is not feasible for the African woman to espouse the> feminist doctrine, perhaps because of the consequences of such a stance> in our society or that African women have no need to because we are and> have always been the sustainers of structures that make the society what> it is.> > >> > > Is the african woman equal to the african man socially?> >> >> If everything was meant to be equal, one of us will be of no> consequence, I think.> > Why this arrangement? Because male education is more> > > valued than female education. At the end of the day, are these> > children> > > all equal socially?> >> A rhetorical question - these children are being socialized> differently. As girls growing up, our mothers taught us the practical> aspects of living and encouraged us to learn whatever else there is to> learn and this in itself empowered us to take responsibility for self> and ours. Now, - had the family been able to send all five kids to> school and the farm work and housework still needed to be done, will> the girls be made to do both or will the girls go the kitchen and the> boys to farm?> > > This "big talk" is usully politics or other affairs of the State> > that> > > women are left out of. Is this equality?> I will wager that the men do not know much about how the household is> run and how their kids are developing mentally or socially> > The boys are educated and the girls are not.> >> Says who - leave the boys in the kitchen for a week and they will not be> able to boil water.> > Politically who is more in tune with the affairs of the > country?> > When the boys vote, they fully (hopefully) understand the issues on> > which they vote, unlike their sisters who are probably apolitical. Is> > this equality?> >> The only issues that our politicians run on are those that would keep> them in power. Sisters may be uneducated about the issues because they> are never made clear by those running but apolitical would be> stretching.> > >> > > Economically, is the african woman equal to the african man? The> > > traditional role of the woman in Africa is child rearing.> >> This may be the perception of many, but is it the reality? If all the> women in Africa engaged in business were to disengage and wait for the> man to fend for the whole family, famine of unimaginable proportion will> ensue, let's not try it.> > >> > > Who controls the money machinary in Africa? Who sets the agenda for> > > different developmental programs? Who controls our mineral and> > natural> > > resources? Is that economic equality?> ???????> >> > There is no room to demand social equality, political equality or> > economic equality.> >> There is room to demand whatever - it is a choice with consequences and> a very personal one at that> > Do I want to be feminist? NO!!!!!!!!!! Because then I would be> > very different.> >> How would you be different. I am sure you are a HUMANIST which to me> means more than being a FEMINIST.> > To answer your> > > question, the disclaimer is to let you to know that I am not> > different - I> > > am an African woman.> >> Like you, I am an African woman who does not demand but works for> equality which could be attained by everyone treating the other as they> would want to be treated (Idealistic?)> > >> > > JUST A THOUGHT:> > > African men have governed our world from time in memorial, and look> > at the> > > mess we are in ------- maybe the women should be given a chance to> > govern> > > so can compare the difference> >> I agree. I think we will be better at it.> > ( Note: I am not a politician ).> >> I am afraid you cannot escape being a politician - it is inherently> human> >> > >> > > Conjoh.> >> >> In peace> Soffie CeesaySoffieIt was a real pleasure meeting you recently at The Muslim CommunityCenter. I agree you are not a feminist nor should you condone feminismbecause it is the new tool of the west to divide and rule ( believe me-it is a fact).Secondly we have to accept the fact that men and women are equal -noquestion. So because we as men get more salary for the same educationdoes not justfy the idea that a man's education is worth more than awoman. Traditionally a man should get more income due the the fact thathe is the primary bread weaner of the family in almost most casesespecially back home.( it is his responsibility to feed ,educate andhouse his family-wife and children-)The reality is that a man cannot conceive a chid no matter how hard hetries and does not have the extra powers Allah gave them (like breastfeeding, menstruation ,child birth and love for their siblings)Therefore she has assumed certain positions in the family that only shecan do well-there are exceptions of course-( some men are also good atthis -do not get me wrong)I will finally get to the religious part but I have to attend a meetingin a few minuites so we will continue maybe tomorrow.PeaceHabib------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 13:51:55 -0500 (EST)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dr. Gamble...info requestMessage-ID: < 971111135155_1536086799@mrin53.mail.aol.com Liz,The one occasion l can think of, where one gives a small present in returnfor a bigger one is in something the Wollof do called "rotal" Literallytranslated, this mean drawing water for someone( as in out of a well) Anindividual would do this for their uncle's children, usually on a festiveoccasion like the end of Ramadan etc. You are jokingly referred to as their"slave" and they in turn are supposed to give you something, which can bemoney, clothes etc. When this so called "master" is getting married or havinga naming ceremony for a child, you "toppa Njam" i.e you go to thecelebration and assist with any chores etc. in anticipation of being givensomething in return. These cross cousins have a relationship where theyconstantly tease each other but it is all done affectionately. Perhapsothers have more to add, or can give a better explanation and meaning ofthese gestures.Jabou Joh.In a message dated 11/11/97 10:51:00 AM, you wrote:< >----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from relay07.mail.aol.com (relay07.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.7]) byair18.mail.aol.com (v36.0) with SMTP; Tue, 11 Nov 1997 10:51:00 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu (lists.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.13])by relay07.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id KAA11543;Tue, 11 Nov 1997 10:50:47 -0500 (EST)Received: from host ( server@lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid HAA52884; Tue, 11 Nov 1997 07:50:41 -0800Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid HAA35862 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Tue, 11 Nov 199707:50:25 -0800Received: from mrin44.mail.aol.com (mrin44.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.154])by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTPid HAA11291 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 11 Nov 1997 07:50:23-0800Received: (from root@localhost)by mrin44.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.7.3/AOL-2.0.0)id KAA02492 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Tue, 11 Nov 1997 10:49:52 -0500 (EST)Message-Id: < 971111104952_-1340717410@mrin44.mail.aol.com Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 10:49:52 -0500 (EST)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: EStew68064@AOL.COM To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Dr. Gamble...info requestX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 14:18:59 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: QUOTE OF THE DAYMessage-ID: < 9711111919.AA52300@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit"FIND THE GOOD IN EVERY PERSON; WHEN YOU DO, LET THEM KNOW"-AnonRegards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 14:31:35 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Humor: Is this your kind of guy?Message-ID: < 9711111931.AA64598@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSorry folks, no offense intended.-----------------------------------------------------------------------There is a man who has three girlfriends, but he does not know which oneto marry. So he decides to give each one $5000 and see how each of themspends it.The first one goes out and gets a total makeover with the money. She getsnew clothes, a new hairdo, manicure, pedicure, the works, and tells theman, "I spent the money so I could look pretty for you because I love youso much."The second one went out and bought new golf clubs, a CD player, atelevision, and a stereo and gives them to the man. She says, "I boughtthese gifts for you with the money because I love you so much."The third one takes the $5000 and invests it in the stock market, doublesher investment, returns the $5000 to the man and reinvests the rest. Shesays, "I am investing the rest of the money for our future because I loveyou so much."The man thought long and hard about how each of the women spent the money,and decided to marry the one with the biggest breasts.------------------------Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: 11 Nov 1997 17:38:29 +0100From: Ba-Musa Ceesay < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)Cc: GAMBIA-L < x400@NORAD.telemax.no > (Receipt notification requested)Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: Content-Identifier: post.ut34688c7bContent-Return: ProhibitedPer G. wrote:Having been ill for a year I have not pestered you people lately, therehave been times where it was hard to shut up, but... Firstly: In the abovestatement there is a statement that I do not understand, being ascandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, giveme an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must allowdual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to ourconstitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another country.I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries. Correctmeif I am wrong, anyone.= I think you wrong,As a Gambian citizen working for NORAD I cannot get a job at one of ourstations outside Norway because I`m not norwegian. There are even somecleaning jobs in certain government offices where only norwegians citizensare employed.But it is true that under Norwegian law you are not permitted to havecitizenship in two countries. A Norwegian national who has applied for andbeen granted citizenship in another country automatically loses his/herNorwegian citizenship. The same is true of the reverse case: a foreignnational who wishes to acquire Norwegian citizenship will be required togive up his/her former citizen.But in certain case, the legislation permits you to hold citizenship inmore than one country.Cases such as:: If you acquired dual citizenship at birth because you have inherited twodifferent nationalities from your parents.: If you were born of Norwegian parents in a country where citizenship isbased on territorial principle.: If you have applied for a norwegian citizenship and it is not possiblefor you to be released from your original citizen.The last case might work for Gambians if Provision 13(4) in the draftconstitution of the Gambia was adopted in the constitution of the secondrepublic. Or what???RegardsBa-Musa Ceesay------------------------------Date: 11 Nov 1997 17:51:23 +0100From: Ba-Musa Ceesay < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no To: Ba-Musa Ceesay < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no > (Receipt notification requested)Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: Content-Identifier: post.ut34688f4cContent-Return: ProhibitedSvar til melding fra 13:36 tirsdag 11. november 1997-----------------------------------------------------------------Per G. wrote:Having been ill for a year I have not pestered you people lately, therehave been times where it was hard to shut up, but... Firstly: In the abovestatement there is a statement that I do not understand, being ascandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, giveme an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must allowdual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to ourconstitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another country.I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries. Correctmeif I am wrong, anyone.= I think you wrong,As a Gambian citizen working for NORAD I cannot get a job at one of ourstations outside Norway because I`m not norwegian. There are even somecleaning jobs in certain government offices where only norwegians citizensare employed.But it is true that under Norwegian law you are not permitted to havecitizenship in two countries. A Norwegian national who has applied for andbeen granted citizenship in another country automatically loses his/herNorwegian citizenship. The same is true of the reverse case: a foreignnational who wishes to acquire Norwegian citizenship will be required togive up his/her former citizen.But in certain case, the legislation permits you to hold citizenship inmore than one country.Cases such as:: If you acquired dual citizenship at birth because you have inherited twodifferent nationalities from your parents.: If you were born of Norwegian parents in a country where citizenship isbased on territorial principle.: If you have applied for a norwegian citizenship and it is not possiblefor you to be released from your original citizen.The last case might work for Gambians if Provision 13(4) in the draftconstitution of the Gambia was adopted in the constitution of the secondrepublic. Or what???RegardsBa-Musa Ceesay------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 13:23:46 PSTFrom: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Humor: Isn't English a Silly LanguageMessage-ID: < 19971111212350.25492.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>Let's face it, English is a crazy language. There is no egg in>eggplant, nor ham in hamburger; neither apple nor pine in pineapple.>English muffins weren't invented in England or French fries in France..............>...........................is why, when the stars are out they arevisible, but when the lights >are out they are invisible. And why,when I wind up my watch, I start it, >but when I wind up this essay, Iend it.Moe S. Jallow*********************************************************************MOE,you are just amazing. i would dearly love to meet youone day and just attach a face to this wondrous humorouscharacter who continually brightens my days with his postings onthis bantaba.for the second straight day, you have made me laughtout loud from my guts like an ***** (the way people herelook at me when i do). you have made me lighten up with newenergy at the end of my classes when i am just about to dropout of sheer exhaustion. i was so amused by your "how smartare u" that i called some of my fellow students to share itwith them. you just have that special touch. whatever it wasthat that "smart" stuff measures, i apparently don't have enoughof it. i only saw 3 f's and had a tougher time finding the6th f even after i read the answer. whatever it was that youhad a purpose for these postings, i have found a specialpurpose for it. it makes me smile just thinking about themthe whole day.keep it up bro moe, if this list does nothing else, ithelps me get on with my days much better.untill i can log on again, this is a verrrrylight-hearted ...........NNNJJJJAAAAGGGGAAAAA______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 16:20:17 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are some African women feminists?Message-ID: < 9711112120.AA56336@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSoffie Ceesay, you wrote:> If because you are an African woman, you cannot be a FEMINIST, then as> African women we CANNOT be anything. As an African woman, I CAN be> anything I want to be but I also know what my position, possibilities> and my responsibilities are in my society. Sister Conjoh will have to> let us know what being AN AFRICAN WOMAN means to her and since this is> not clear in her posting, I can only surmise what she meant from her> example -Greetings Ya Soffie,Since I am pressed for time, I will take a brief moment to comment on your'well put' response.In my response to a friend's private message earlier (on this subject), Inoted that I respected Ms. Conjoh's conception of the absence of genderequality and I think she gave some very good arguments. However, what Iconfused me was her idea that feminism is unattainable by the AFRICANWOMAN. If this is so, then there is no need for women (with the samebelieve as hers) to address issues that affect women. Instead, they shouldjust accept their fate and continue to be the breasts of burden ofsociety. Her outspokeness is very scare among the African women which iswhy I think she cannot escape from the reality that, just as she hasdemonstrated, a FEMINIST will always fight for the attainment of genderquality and equity in society. By suggesting that women should cometogether and address issues that affect their lives, she is outrightlyengaging in FEMINIST struggles. I wonder why she refuses to see that.> > Do I want to be feminist? NO!!!!!!!!!! Because then I would be> > very different.> >> How would you be different. I am sure you are a HUMANIST which to me> means more than being a FEMINIST.>From your response above, It sounds as though you do not also believe inFEMINISM.Do you agree with brother Habib's (let me indulge him :-)))) statement:"I agree you are not a feminist nor should youcondone feminism because it is the new tool ofthe west to divide and rule ( believe me -it is a fact)."Do you really believe this is a "new tool of the west"?. Please, kindlycomment on this, if possible.Just because there is no equivalent word for FEMINISM in most Africanlanguages does not negate the struggle for gender equality. IMO thenon-existence of an appropriate word for FEMINISM can be attributed(crudely) to the dominance of patriarchy. Won't you agree that language,like many other things, is shaped and influenced by the dominant group ina society?I got to run....more later.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 13:30:58 -0800 (PST)From: "D. Singhateh" < dawdas@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SUBSCRIBEMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.96a.971111132253.19648B-100000@dante20.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIt's my bad. I asked the List managers to subscribe my friend,Joseph Jassey, and they did. But I gave them a wrong email address and soit did not go thru. Could you please subscribe him again using thefollowing address: jjassey@MCIONE.com Thanx, dawda.------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 16:47:37 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ASA--HelloMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.971111164226.22232A-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIINdeye Marie,The ASA home page is at:and the e-mail address is: africa@emory.edu Good luck.Ebrima------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 15:52:05 -0600From: Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,Subject: RE: Are some African women feminists?Message-ID: < 199711112153.NAA00373@mx2.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCEEB9.F82CFE70"This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understandthis format, some or all of this message may not be legible.------ =_NextPart_000_01BCEEB9.F82CFE70Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"I am responding to part of Soffie's email:>From an African American perspective, I venture that the African womanis definitely a humanist which is my view is a higher perspective thanjust being a feminist. The definition of feminist may vary somewhat butI also believe many are feminists. Does the definition of feminism meanpro-female and therefore anti-male? There are many ways to expressfeminism -- some upfront and some behind the scenes. Maybe it's how theformula is expressed: in the work force, on the home front, socially,etc... Do you protest loudly and directly or indirectly and throughothers (your children, family members, etc...)?>From my conversations with some Gambians, women are very active insociety and politics albeit behind the scenes. Some men discuss thingswith their wives before taking a position and thus, the woman has someinput. Does that mean that the woman is not active? What is your viewon this?I also wonder if equality should always be expressed in terms of 50/50or does it vary according to situations, relationships, talents, skills,etc...? I do think that even if people believe themselves to be of noconsequence, they are but have handed over their power. During theapartheid regime, many women took to the streets beside and in spite ofthe men. Yes it was for the nation but I would consider this to be afeminist action.The new generation, due to the globalization of informationdistribution, will have a different view on this issue I am sure.Keretha> ----------> From: Ceesay Soffie[SMTP: Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com > Sent: Tuesday, November 11, 1997 8:23 AM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: RE: Are some African women feminists?> This could be an opened can of worms but then again may not be.> If because you are an African woman, you cannot be a FEMINIST, then as> African women we CANNOT be anything. As an African woman, I CAN be> anything I want to be but I also know what my position, possibilities> and my responsibilities are in my society. Sister Conjoh will have to> let us know what being AN AFRICAN WOMAN means to her and since this is> not clear in her posting, I can only surmise what she meant from her> example -> that it really is not feasible for the African woman to espouse the> feminist doctrine, perhaps because of the consequences of such a> stance> in our society or that African women have no need to because we are> and> have always been the sustainers of structures that make the society> what> it is.> > >> > > Is the african woman equal to the african man socially?> >> >> If everything was meant to be equal, one of us will be of no> consequence, I think.> > Why this arrangement? Because male education is more> > > valued than female education. At the end of the day, are these> > children all equal socially?> >> A rhetorical question - these children are being socialized> differently. As girls growing up, our mothers taught us the practical> aspects of living and encouraged us to learn whatever else there is to> learn and this in itself empowered us to take responsibility for self> and ours. Now, - had the family been able to send all five kids to> school and the farm work and housework still needed to be done, will> the girls be made to do both or will the girls go the kitchen and the> boys to farm?> > > This "big talk" is usully politics or other affairs of the State> > that women are left out of. Is this equality? I will wager that the> men do not know much about how the household is run and how their kids> are developing mentally or socially> > The boys are educated and the girls are not.> >> Says who - leave the boys in the kitchen for a week and they will not> be> able to boil water.> > Politically who is more in tune with the affairs of the > country?> > When the boys vote, they fully (hopefully) understand the issues on> > which they vote, unlike their sisters who are probably apolitical.> Is> > this equality?> >> The only issues that our politicians run on are those that would keep> them in power. Sisters may be uneducated about the issues because> they> are never made clear by those running but apolitical would be> stretching.> > >> > > Economically, is the african woman equal to the african man? The> > > traditional role of the woman in Africa is child rearing.> >> This may be the perception of many, but is it the reality? If all the> women in Africa engaged in business were to disengage and wait for the> man to fend for the whole family, famine of unimaginable proportion> will> ensue, let's not try it.> > >> > > Who controls the money machinary in Africa? Who sets the agenda> for> > > different developmental programs? Who controls our mineral and> > natural resources? Is that economic equality?> ???????> >> > There is no room to demand social equality, political equality or> > economic equality.> >> There is room to demand whatever - it is a choice with consequences> and> a very personal one at that> > Do I want to be feminist? NO!!!!!!!!!! Because then I would be> > very different.> >> How would you be different. I am sure you are a HUMANIST which to me> means more than being a FEMINIST.> > To answer your question, the disclaimer is to let you to know that I> am not> > different - I am an African woman.> >> Like you, I am an African woman who does not demand but works for> equality which could be attained by everyone treating the other as> they> would want to be treated (Idealistic?)> > >> > > JUST A THOUGHT:> > > African men have governed our world from time in memorial, and> look> > at the mess we are in ------- maybe the women should be given a> chance to> > govern so can compare the difference> >> I agree. I think we will be better at it.> > ( Note: I am not a politician ).> >> I am afraid you cannot escape being a politician - it is inherently> human> >> > >> > > Conjoh.> >> >> In peace> Soffie CeesayDate: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 00:01:37 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 34696261.4051@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Per!You wrote:> Firstly: In the above> statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a> scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, gi=ve> me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must all=ow> dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to our> constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another count=ry.> I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries.> =>> Correct me if I am wrong, anyone.> =There are many jobs in Sweden that require citizenship. To be able tohave for example, some jobs within Telia, the Swedish telecommunicationcompany, among many other places, you have to be a citizen. With thetough times in Sweden at the moment, the citizenship requirement hasgone down from "responsible" jobs to many other jobs. Rummaging through"Platsjournalen", the employment listings newspaper, I have seenadvertisements for cleaning jobs which require Swedish citizenship. Themost depressing aspect of this is that these jobs are hotel or normaloffice cleaning jobs, not security-related jobs. I checked my e-mailtoday when I got home from work. It was a bit late to give you actualjob ads. I=B4ll find some actual job ads tomorrow that require Swedishcitizenship and post it and I bet you=B4ll be very surprised to see thenature of those jobs. =I have also had discussions with friends who live in Finland and Norwaywho have also indicated that there are certain jobs there (not onlythose related to security institutions) that require citizenship. Thereis nothing strange about that. If you go to The Gambia, there arecertain jobs you as a foreigner cannot hold.On a related note, research reports in Sweden have indicated that theunemployment rates for Swedes by birth and naturalised Swedes is muchbetter than for non-naturalised immigrants. According to anArbetsmarknadsstyrelsen report, in 1996, the unemployment rate fornon-Nordic citizens was 30,6%, for naturalised Swedes, 19,3% and forSwedes by birth, 7,3%. The report went on to say "j=E4mf=F6rt med =utomnordiska medborgare har invandrare med svenskt medborgarskap enb=E4ttre arbetsmarknadssituation."(i.e. compared to non-Nordic citizens,naturalised immigrants have a better labour market situation)(Arbetsmarknaden f=F6r Utomnordiska Medborgare, URA 1997:3, p.9)Another report (Invandrare till Arbete: Ett Handlingsprogram f=F6rArbetsmarknadsverket, Arbetsmarknadsstyrelse,1994,nr.501, p.5) thatcharted the unemployment figures for different nationalities from 1987to 1994 read thus:ARBETSL=D6SHET F=D6R OLIKA MEDBORGARGRUPPER - 16-64 1987-F=D6STA HALV=C5R=ET 1994(UNEMPLOYMENT RATES F=D6R DIFFERENT GROUPS AGED 16-64 - 1987 TO THE FIRST=HALV OF 1994)Utomeuropeiska (non-European groups) from 14% in 1987- 37% in 1994Utomnordiska (non-Nordic) from 6% to 28.5% =Nordiska (Nordic) 4% to 13%Svenska (Swedish) 2% to 8%Another research carried out by Chef magazine to check the attitude ofbosses towards non-Swedes discovered that 92% of of all bosses wouldgive a Swedish citizen the job whilst 8% would give the job to anon-Swede all other things (education, experience etc.) being equal.(Chef, "=C4r L=E4get Hoppl=F6st", Chef, nr. 3, March 1996, p.20)So you see Per, the situation for non-Swedes is very bad. If Gambianscan acquire dual citizenship, their situation on the Swedish labourmarket might improve a bit. The trend in Sweden is basically the same inother Nordic countries. I do not have employment any figures for Norwayand Finland at home but for Denmark (according to an OECD report in1993), the unemployment rate for non-Danes was 28.5% whilst it was 10.5%for Danes (OECD in Pockettidning, "Invandrare Drabbas H=E5rt avArbetsl=F6shet", Pockettidning, nr. 23, 1 September 1995, p. 5) Figuresfor Norway would definitely follow the same trend.In relation to the requirements of other countries for thosenaturalising to give up their citizenship, we have to first realise thatthere are more Gambians in other parts of the world than there are inScandinavia. In Sweden, when one is granted Swedish citizenship, one hasup to 4 years to give up his/her original citizenship. If theauthorities in his/her country of citizenship refuse after four years torelieve him/her of his/her citizenship, he/she is granted Swedishcitizenship on top of the original citizenship. He/she thus acquiresdual citizenship. If the person applies for his/her children who areminors and the application is accepted, they get Swedish citizenshipwithout being required to give up their original citizenship. The choicebecomes the parent=B4s. If he/she wants them to have dual citizenship,he/she would not apply for them to be relieved of their originalcitizenship. The Swedish government however warns the parent that itcannot do much if the children are in trouble or are held against theirwill in their original country as they are also citizens of thatcountry. =In England,if they have not changed the law in the very recent pastwithout my knowledge, one is not required to give up one=B4s citizenshipbefore becoming a British citizen. There are many Gambians there whohave both British and Gambian nationalities. I don=B4t know how it is inAmerica and other countries. Maybe someone else can help.I=B4ll post some examples of job ads tomorrow. I hope I have answeredsome parts of your questions. Hej d=E5.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Per Grotnes wrote:> => Hi Buharry.> At 16:28 09.11.97 -0800, you wrote among other things:> => => ".......in certain countries such as the Scandinavian ones, one has to> be a citizen to have certain types of jobs which are usually responsibl=> and high-salaried. Many Gambians can meet the requirements stipulated> for the jobs but are disqualified because of their citizenship."> => Having been ill for a year I have not pestered you people lately, there=> have been times where it was hard to shut up, but... Firstly: In the ab=ove> statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a> scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, gi=ve> me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must all=ow> dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to our> constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another count=ry.> I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries. Correc=t me> if I am wrong, anyone.> => perG------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 17:02:14 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ANNUAL MEETING OF THE AFRICAN STUDIES ASSOCIATION (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.971111165355.22232C-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi all,The information below was circulated some time in September. Formore recent information, please visit the ASA website.You will find the address at the end of themessage. Or send them an e-mail.Cheers,Ebrima.-------------------------------ANNUAL MEETING OF THE AFRICAN STUDIES ASSOCIATIONNovember 13 - 16, 1997Columbus, OhioWe regret to announce that the National Panels Committee is behindschedule and this years ASA Annual Meeting Preliminary Program is not yetready.Below please find information for those of you who wish to pre-register,book your hotel room, and make your flight arrangements.Just as soon as the Preliminary Program is ready we will post it on theASA web page and make announcements on both the H-Africa and Nuafricalistsrvs.We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause members and guests.Christopher P. Koch, PhDExecutive DirectorAfrican Studies AssociationFax: (404) 329-6433E-Mail: africa@emory.edu ******************************************************************AN INVITATION TO THE 40TH ANNUAL MEETING OF THEAFRICAN STUDIES ASSOCIATIONNovember 13 - 16, 1997Columbus, OhioASA ANNUAL MEETINGThe 40th Annual Meeting of the African Studies Association will be heldNovember 13 - 16, 1997, at the Hyatt Regency, Columbus, OH.Hundreds of scholars from the United States, Africa, Europe, and Asia willmake formal presentations on nearly 200 panels and roundtables. Sessionswill focus on a wide range of subjects from many disciplinaryperspectives. Panels are organized into 17 distinct thematic sections.The conference hotel is the Hyatt Regency at Greater Columbus ConventionCenter, 350 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43215. Tel: (614) 463-1234,fax: (614) 280-3046, web: www.hyatt.com. The room rates are $94 single,$99 double, $104 triple, and $109 quad (plus tax of 15.75%). The hotelwill guarantee these convention rates only until October 12.Make your travel and hotel reservations early! We urge you to plan yourtravel through the ASAs official travel agency, Conventions in America, bycalling 1-800-929-4242 (ASA #319), e-mail: scitravel@aol.com. Theyguarantee you the lowest fare on any airline at the time of booking.PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTSASA ANNUAL BANQUETWith address by ASA President Gwendolyn Mikell (Friday, November 14, 7:30pm).ASA WOMENS CAUCUS LUNCHWith address by Kay Raseroka, Head Librarian of the University of Botswana(Saturday, November 15, 1:00 pm).ASA BOOK EXHIBITSome sixty publishers and producers of Africana will display books,educational material, and other goods.AFRICAN FILM AND VIDEOScreenings of several new African films, including prize winners from the1997 Pan-African Film Festival in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, andfilms/videos from the new South Africa will be held at the annual meeting.There will also be the return of the immensely popular Video Marketplace,where conference participants can request to see documentaries and featurefilms from and about Africa throughout the day.AFRICA-RELATED EXHIBITIONSOhio State Universitys Center for African Studies, in collaboration withthe Skoto Gallery of New York; and Otterbein College, will both featureAfrican Art exhibitions during the time of the ASA Annual Meeting.ASA PLACEMENT SERVICEThe ASA will provide a Jobs Registry at the conference. Individual ASAmembers seeking employment may register, as well as institutions wishingto advertise listings.CONFERENCE INFORMATION ON THE INTERNETInformation concerning ASA and the Annual Meeting may be found on the ASAweb page:ON-SITE INFORMATIONPanel sessions begin at 12:00pm Thursday, November 13, and continuethrough 4:00pm Sunday, November 16.ON-SITE REGISTRATION AND PACKET PICK-UP HOURS:Wednesday, November 12 2:00pm8:00pmThursday, November 13 10:00am5:00pmFriday, November 14 8:00am3:00pmSaturday, November 15 8:00am3:00pmSunday, November 16 8:00am11:00amBOOK EXHIBIT HOURS:Thursday, November 13 10:00am5:00pmFriday, November 14 10:00am5:00pmMail your registration today! Preregistration forms must be received byOctober 1. Registration materials received after October 1 will not beprocessed. Participants whose materials do not arrive by that date will berequired to register and pay on-site fees in Columbus.REGISTRATION FORMRegistrationASA Members $85 _____ASA Members earning less than $15,000 $50 _____Non-members $110 ____Non-members earning less than $15,000 $60 _____Preregistration Discount (RECEIVED BY OCTOBER 1)ASA Members $55 _____ASA Members earning less than $15,000 $35 _____Non-members $85 _____Non-members earning less than $15,000 $50 _____ASA Annual Banquet $ 32.50______Womens Caucus Lunch $ 21 _____I wish to join the ASA, please add my dues from below $ ________Total enclosed $ _______Check enclosed Charge my: Mastercard VisaAccount_________________________________ Expiry Date_______Signature ______________________________________1997 ASA MEMBERSHIPAll members receive ASA NEWS (four issues/year), AFRICAN STUDIES REVIEW(three issues/year), and ISSUE: A JOURNAL OF OPINION (two issues/year).1997 Membership DuesRegularIncome over $ 60,0000 $85 _______Income from $45 - 60,000 $75 _______Income from $30 - 45,000 $65 _______Income from $15 - 30,000 $50 _______Income less than $15,000 $30 _______JointSecond person (lower of two incomes)in household with one regularmember $30 _______Postage and HandlingOseas & Canada surface $6 _______Oseas air $18 _______LifetimeOne-time payment of $1200 or threeannual installments of $400 _______Name _______________________________________Address ______________________________________City _________________________________________State _________ Zip _______________ - ________Country ______________________________E-Mail ________________________________________Affiliation _____________________________________Office Telephone ________________________________Discipline _____________________________________Region/Country of Interest _________________________AFRICAN STUDIES ASSOCIATIONCredit Union BuildingEmory UniversityAtlanta, GA 30322Tel:(404) 329-6410fax: (404) 329-6433,e-mail: africa@emory.edu ------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 23:06:58 +0100From: "Bala Jallow" < bala@algonet.se To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Humor: Isn't English a Silly LanguageMessage-ID: < 199711112223.OAA21927@mx5.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThank you Njaga Jagne. I fully agree with you.----------> From: NJAGA JAGNE < jagnen25@hotmail.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Humor: Isn't English a Silly Language> Date: den 11 november 1997 22:23> >Let's face it, English is a crazy language. There is no egg in> >eggplant, nor ham in hamburger; neither apple nor pine in pineapple.> >English muffins weren't invented in England or French fries in France.> ............> >...........................is why, when the stars are out they are> visible, but when the lights >are out they are invisible. And why,> when I wind up my watch, I start it, >but when I wind up this essay, I> end it.> >> Moe S. Jallow> *********************************************************************> MOE,> you are just amazing. i would dearly love to meet you> one day and just attach a face to this wondrous humorous> character who continually brightens my days with his postings on> this bantaba.> for the second straight day, you have made me laught> out loud from my guts like an ***** (the way people here> look at me when i do). you have made me lighten up with new> energy at the end of my classes when i am just about to drop> out of sheer exhaustion. i was so amused by your "how smart> are u" that i called some of my fellow students to share it> with them. you just have that special touch. whatever it was> that that "smart" stuff measures, i apparently don't have enough> of it. i only saw 3 f's and had a tougher time finding the> 6th f even after i read the answer. whatever it was that you> had a purpose for these postings, i have found a special> purpose for it. it makes me smile just thinking about them> the whole day.> keep it up bro moe, if this list does nothing else, it> helps me get on with my days much better.> untill i can log on again, this is a verrrry> light-hearted ...........NNNJJJJAAAAGGGGAAAAA> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 14:56:47 PSTFrom: "Jobst Münderlein" < joppl@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 19971111225648.7707.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainI'm sorry I can comment on any of the contributions made today, But Iwould like to tell everyone who is contributing that I find the topicvery interesting. Although at times I was feeling a little disturbed bysome of the comments. Especially when then debate between Jorn and Bassstarted. Putting it very brief:I think the aspect of racism when discussing a tribe or ethnic identityshould be treated with great care. Cliches are never fair to theindividual.And as a young German I would like to remind you that the Germansthought they had a similar relation as the one between the Gambians andthe Narrs. The Germans disregarded the Jews because of many things.Certainly there was some reason to realize the economic power the Jewswere able to accumulate over history. But why did they do so? Becauseuntil Isreal was founded they never had a country of their own. theywere forced to live in permanent exil. And the easiest and mostindependent way of surviving was to do business which is notbound to a place like farming and the like. It all ended in the greatestdesater mankind had to suffer the holocaust.The experience I have made with some Lebanese in the Gambia tells methat most are very concerned about how the country is developing andthats because they do intermingle and identify with the country and itspeople.I would like to add some questions that I have:Habib: who are the Lebanese jjc’s?Daddy Njie: who are the Tabans and the Eids?Bass: what does the expression Fafa Jawara imply?best regards and good night to everyone. Jobst______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 18:00:09 -0500From: "Amadou L. Fall" < jambaar@enter.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Are some African women feminists?Message-ID: < 199711112259.RAA01266@mail.enter.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> Hello fellow Gambia-Lers,> The message below is from a female friend who cosiders herself an AFRICAN> WOMAN but who is not a FEMINIST....> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================> > FEMINISM - A doctrine advocating the granting of the same social,political,> > and economic rights to women as the ones granted to men; also amovement> > to win these rights.> >> > A FEMINIST - A woman who demands/believes to be equal to a mansocially,> > politically, and economically.> >> > A feminist is allowed to take responsibility of her life. She makesevery> > decision on all aspects of her life. She freely expresses her needs,and> > demands how she should be treated. A feminist is empowered, and free to> > pursue any career she chooses. I am an African woman; I cannot be a> > feminist...> >> > Conjoh.Moe,I believe that she is trying to point out the futility of trying to be a"Feminist" in the Western sense given the African Woman's situation (readdisadvantages). That is, the natural bias of parents that educate theirsons and not their daughters, resulting in the daughters not acquiring theskills or know-how to compete on an equal footing with their brothers.This is what I gather from reading Conjoh's forwarded message...Peace!Amadou Fall------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

can anyone please answer the following questions:



1) Who could inform me about the activities of GAMSEM?

2) How does the word democracy translate into Mandinka, Wollof or the

other local languages in the Gambia?

3) Who can tell me if the Gambian housemaids or watchmen have ever tried

to organise themselves. Or if they have ever voice out any protest?

4) Is the Daily Observer online know apart from some selected issues? Or

any other newspaper?



Best regards. Jobst



>In a message dated 11/8/97 12:59:48 PM, you wrote:

>

><<Dear Gambia L Folks:

>

>Dr. Gamble asked me if anyone knows the answers to the following questions:

>

>1. There is an old custom in The GAmbia of someone giving a small present in

>the hope of getting a present of greater value in return. Is there any word

>in Gambian languages, including Creole, for this procedure?

>

>2. Does anybody know the names of the old landing places on the South bank

>opposite Karantaba?

>

>3. Has anybody ever heard of the following places which travellers mentioned

>in earlier centuries...Pompetory, Jerekunde, Bereck or Pereck, Oranto,

>Massamacoadum, Ponor, Jalacuna. And where are they?

>

>Any answers would be appreciated.

>

>Baraka - Liz Stewart Fatty

>

>>>

1. "Roatal" refering to the presents given to cousins (but limited to

ones uncle's son or daughter) at the time of the muslim feast of "Tobaski"

when muslims sacrifice lamba etc... . This gift can take different forms

ranging from drinks to ones clothes and other likes. The giver in return

obliged to give bigger presents ranging from new clothes to relatively

large sums of money etc... etc... .



3. dont know the others but Jerekunde sounds like the biggest town in the

Ganbia called Serekunda which is comprised of various areas such as

Latrikunda, Dippa Kunda, Talinding Kunjang, Bundung or Bubdung-ka-kunda

etc... etc... . This Town was founded by Sere Jobe after whom the town was

named after.



Momodou Njie (Cho)



Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 21:39:14 -0600 (CST)

From: Nyang Njie <

To:

Subject: Re:reparations

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

a friend of mine sent me this email from the U.K. It is about

slavery and reparations and I found it interesting and hopefully we can

start a new dialoque on this subject. Also I wanted to acknowledge the

author but that information was not furnished to me.

Jere Jef,

Daddy Njie.

************************************************************************





Britain is not alone in being responsible for the enslavement,

exploitation and colonalisation of Africa and Africans,there

is no doubt however Britain played a major role.



The demand for reparations is made not only of Britain but of all

nations engaged in the Slave Trade and subsequent colonialisation

of Africa. Those of us based in Britain who are of African origin have a

duty at the very least to understand why we are in Britain and what part

these events have had in the creation of Britain's history and wealth.

Africa continues to be economically exploited and abused and it's

checkered history of so called self rule is used as evidence of an

intrinsic inability of Africans to govern ourselves. What we within the

Africa Reparations Movement contend is that there is little democracy in

Africa and that this is the direct legacy of imperialism. The hasty pull

out by Belgium, Britain and France of colonies that were ill prepared for

self rule has created a climate in which corruption and maladministration

have become widescale in many countries.



There has been no apology for the enslavement of millions of African

people, and there are some today that continue to argue that slavery was

generally a good thing because it "introduced us to civilisation". This

presupposes that there was no culture or civilisation in Africa before the

onslaught by Europe. Even if one accepts Europe's version of what

constitutes civilisation there is ample evidence that medicine, mathematics,

complex social organisation, engineering were but a few of the achievements

of Africa and Africans in the centuries prior to contact with Europe.. The

19th Century is replete with attempts to both deny and destroy evidence of

African culture. It was in this century as capitalism expanded and

consolidated that ideological justification began to be developed for the

oppression of African peoples and resources.



It was the belief that Africans were(are) inferior human beings that

justified not only the absence of financial compensation for slavery to

African peoples but the carve up of Africa by the 5 European powers in the

1880's. When Britain abolished the slave trade in 1834 slave holders were

paid 20 millions in compensation not a penny was paid to former slaves. In

many instances the rights and opportunities for former slaves was made

worse when slavery was abolished which indicates a punitive and inhumane

relationship with Africa peoples, a legacy which we believe still

persists. It is not only that of all peoples against whom a major wrong has

been done we should receive reparations as other peoples have done in the

past, we are now beginning to calculate the damage not only in terms of

the 10 to 20 million African people who were murdered during the Middle

Passage we are also looking at the loss to Africa of its fittest and

finest. We know that the old, the sick, the disabled were not taken, only

those young fit and active. What must the impact have been to African

villages to loose its most economically and socially active? We cannot

begin to put a monetary figure of this but if we are to repair the damage

of enslavement we must begin to consider the whole legacy of enslavement.

When we have raised the issue of Reparations publicly we have encountered

a European concern solely with money. They ask how much will it cost?

We consider this and offensive question which yet again reduces African

peoples to the level of commodities. Is it not enough that Europe created

a whole social institution out of buying and selling African people now

they can only see us in terms of money. When we speak of reparations we

speak of mear' repair. We wish to repair the damage to us psychologically,

economically, historically and financially. When demand, the return of our

Artifacts stolen, misinterpreted and abused museums and Collectors in the

West. We demand the creation of free and fair commodity markets for

African goods and the ending of cash crops for the benefit of Europe and

not local communities. We demand democracy in Africa and not leaders

supported and sustained by Governments and Corporations in whose interests

corrupt rulers govern. We demand the creation of a Continent fit for

African people in which we can discover and develop skills and resources

that are sustainable and in keeping with our best African Traditions.

Reparations means that as peoples of Africa origin we can value

ourselves as highly as others value themselves' the psychological damage

to us of skin lightening, and of elevating thing European over things

African can only do us harm. There may be things to be learned from Europe

and Europeans but there are things that Europe could usefully learn form

Africa and Africans. A new relationship must be forged in which there is

mutual respect and equality, this cannot happen whilst there is no repair

to the devastating damage done by enslavement. Africa, Africans and Europe

must understand and repair the basis of the current relationship.

There are very pressing reasons for a new relationship with Africa.

African peoples in Europe are increasingly finding ourselves subject to

overt persecution and discrimination as the barriers go up around fortress

Europe. And as the trading blocks of North America and the Pacific Rim

develop and Eastern Europe is brought closer to the West so the economic

isolation of Africa is seen to be manifest.For well over a hundred years

Africa has been seen only in terms of a repository of raw materials for

the West, to be plundered and exploited as they wished. We would be ill

advised to ignore the wider global perspective of current economic and

political developments. If Africa is to survive we must play our part in

its survival. Is it possible for Africa to be economically self sufficient,

especially if this included trade with the African Diaspora? What would be

the impact on local environments if rather than cash crops Africa produced

food stuffs for its own population with the majority of its trade internal

rather than external to Africa? What would an Africa wide transportation

system look like that connected Sierra Leone to Zambia without having to

fly first to London or Zurich. These are not irrelevant or impractical

questions but they are ones that are not currently being addressed. We

need to put our skills and energies into Africa. We need to reverse the

brain drain from Africa and the Caribbean to the US, Canada and Europe.

Our own self interest demands that we have somewhere to go when the going

gets tough and we should look very seriously at recent European

history as we witness the rise of fascism in France, Germany, Belgium and

Britain. There may be little point in us saying we were born here or that we

are really British or French. German Jews protested as they were pushed

into incinerators that they were German. This is a very bleak scenario and

it is one that we hope will not arise but it would be foolhardy to imagine

that it could not happen. What are our options? And are we playing into the

hands of fascists and racists by saying that we should leave Europe. We

believe that there are sound pragmatic reasons why we should want to make

Africa a place fit for Africans. firstly it would be an insurance policy

against rising fascism. Secondly why should we not consider going to

Africa if we can think of going to Canada or the USA. If as we

believe we win the argument for financial compensation Africa would become

a viable option for people of African origin to live and invest in. And

when Africa is strong the standing of African peoples will also be strong.

We do not demand that all people of African origin should return to

Africa what we seek instead is to make it a place of preference. Some of

us because of family and friends will want to stay here, this must be a

right one that will continue to fight for. But we also want to dispel the

lies and myths that make the idea of all things African so negative. We did

not come to Europe because of the weather we came because it was, we were

told the motherland (or fatherland). We came because there were few

economic choices for us if we wished to prosper. Given our skills of survival

and of creativity we can make Africa a place where all African peoples can

be free to achieve our full potential. Reparations starts with our self

image. Let us be proud to be African.























------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 22:52:02 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: "Rotal"

Message-ID: <



Jabou, you are right on I can add that during xtmas time, ny aunt Tanta Fama,

use to do just that Rotal nyu. My father in turn would recepricate during

"Tobaski" and buy her what she wants. I hope this helps Liz.

Thanks

Daddy Sang.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 00:37:56 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Dr. Gamble...info request

Message-ID: <



Hey,

I know we Mandinkos call that 'FITAROO'.

That is refering to the presents given to cousins.



Lams



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 10:03:32 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Jobst!

Thanks for your response.Both your concern and warning are well

taken.I am sure you will agree with me that the atmosphere for this

bantaba,like its gambian namesake,is mostly festive and jovial,which i

personally like and enjoy a lot,and i am sure the same could be said about

you.But again,like its namesake,this bantaba must seriously and honestly

debate from time to time issues that could have profound consequences for

the future of the village.



Having said all these,I would to tell you to CHEER UP! for the carnival

atmosphere is back again at the bantabaaa!





Regards Bassss!



P.S.

FaFa Jawara was a popular name given to our former President,esp

within the Mandinka speaking communities.





-----Original Message-----

From: Jobst Münderlein <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 1997 7:52 AM

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity





>

>I'm sorry I can comment on any of the contributions made today, But I

>would like to tell everyone who is contributing that I find the topic

>very interesting. Although at times I was feeling a little disturbed by

>some of the comments. Especially when then debate between Jorn and Bass

>started. Putting it very brief:

>I think the aspect of racism when discussing a tribe or ethnic identity

>should be treated with great care. Cliches are never fair to the

>individual.

>And as a young German I would like to remind you that the Germans

>thought they had a similar relation as the one between the Gambians and

>the Narrs. The Germans disregarded the Jews because of many things.

>Certainly there was some reason to realize the economic power the Jews

>were able to accumulate over history. But why did they do so? Because

>until Isreal was founded they never had a country of their own. they

>were forced to live in permanent exil. And the easiest and most

>independent way of surviving was to do business which is not

>bound to a place like farming and the like. It all ended in the greatest

>desater mankind had to suffer the holocaust.

>The experience I have made with some Lebanese in the Gambia tells me

>that most are very concerned about how the country is developing and

>thats because they do intermingle and identify with the country and its

>people.

>

>I would like to add some questions that I have:

>

>Habib: who are the Lebanese jjc’s?

>Daddy Njie: who are the Tabans and the Eids?

>Bass: what does the expression Fafa Jawara imply?

>

>best regards and good night to everyone. Jobst

>

>

>

Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 06:38:04 -0800

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.com

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Bassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:

> =



> Jobst!

> Thanks for your response.Both your concern and warning are we=

ll

> taken.I am sure you will agree with me that the atmosphere for this

> bantaba,like its gambian namesake,is mostly festive and jovial,which i

> personally like and enjoy a lot,and i am sure the same could be said abou=

t

> you.But again,like its namesake,this bantaba must seriously and honestly

> debate from time to time issues that could have profound consequences for=



> the future of the village.

> =



> Having said all these,I would to tell you to CHEER UP! for the carnival

> atmosphere is back again at the bantabaaa!

> =



> Regards Bassss!

> =



> P.S.

> FaFa Jawara was a popular name given to our former President,esp

> within the Mandinka speaking communities.

> =



> -----Original Message-----

> From: Jobst M=FCnderlein <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Date: Wednesday, November 12, 1997 7:52 AM

> Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

> =



> >

> >I'm sorry I can comment on any of the contributions made today, But I

> >would like to tell everyone who is contributing that I find the topic

> >very interesting. Although at times I was feeling a little disturbed by

> >some of the comments. Especially when then debate between Jorn and Bass

> >started. Putting it very brief:

> >I think the aspect of racism when discussing a tribe or ethnic identity

> >should be treated with great care. Cliches are never fair to the

> >individual.

> >And as a young German I would like to remind you that the Germans

> >thought they had a similar relation as the one between the Gambians and

> >the Narrs. The Germans disregarded the Jews because of many things.

> >Certainly there was some reason to realize the economic power the Jews

> >were able to accumulate over history. But why did they do so? Because

> >until Isreal was founded they never had a country of their own. they

> >were forced to live in permanent exil. And the easiest and most

> >independent way of surviving was to do business which is not

> >bound to a place like farming and the like. It all ended in the greatest=



> >desater mankind had to suffer the holocaust.

> >The experience I have made with some Lebanese in the Gambia tells me

> >that most are very concerned about how the country is developing and

> >thats because they do intermingle and identify with the country and its

> >people.

> >

> >I would like to add some questions that I have:

> >

> >Habib: who are the Lebanese jjc=92s?

> >Daddy Njie: who are the Tabans and the Eids?

> >Bass: what does the expression Fafa Jawara imply?

> >

> >best regards and good night to everyone. Jobst

> >

> >

> >

> >______________________________________________________

The Lebanese JJCees are the newcomers who came recently from =



Senegal,Sierra Leone or Liberia after the turmoils in those countries. =



Like Basss and Joanna rightly said these later commers have not been =



part of the original family type settings we all proudly know when we =



mingled and parited etc together with the local indiginous Gambians. The =



same is true for the Akus and the Fulls also. There are some Fukani =



families that settled in the Gambia over 100 years ago . How can you =



bundle them up with the ones who came just a few years ago who do not =



even know the street names of Banjul ( whic is one my my quick tests for =



a REAL Gambian - I ask them if they know the names of some off side =



street in Banjul say for example Wellesly or Denton or James Senegal and =



if they cannot recall or pin point then I assume they are JJCees!!

I hope that anwers my question.

Peace =



Habib



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 06:39:07 -0800

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.com

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Hello to the G-lers,

> I think that the narr's issue is shameful; because of the lack of

> tolerance and the right to the difference. The narr or lebanases are

> probably bad examples in Gambia, but the main question is who help

> them to be that bad according to our economic and social norms.

> I think you should better point at our leaders who give the

> opportunity to such a kind of unpleasant situation. They have to be

> more responsible in order to give a priority to the people

> well-being.

> Honestly! people who'd been living over the years in the Gambia must

> be considered as normal cityzens. I do believe their contributions

> can be great. The diversity can just be an advantage. The U.S is a

> typical example . Think about it!!!!!!!!

> The national convergence will give a better chance to all those

> peoples who are not feeling to be gambians. They will really

> appreciate that. We have to admit as a fact that the narr' shops are

> a great convenience to be all over the country.

> We need to stop being corrupted and give more opportunities to any of

> us to improve our living condition and empede the xenophoby to take

> over our indulgence.

> Chakys.Well said

Well said

Habib



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 06:49:06 -0800

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.com

Subject: Re: some questions

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Jobst M=FCnderlein wrote:

> =



> can anyone please answer the following questions:

> =



> 1) Who could inform me about the activities of GAMSEM?

> 2) How does the word democracy translate into Mandinka, Wollof or the

> other local languages in the Gambia?

> 3) Who can tell me if the Gambian housemaids or watchmen have ever tried

> to organise themselves. Or if they have ever voice out any protest?

> 4) Is the Daily Observer online know apart from some selected issues? Or

> any other newspaper?

> =



> Best regards. Jobst

> =



Jallow Jallow of the Gambia Union or anyone of his followers can easily =



answer these questions. I remember during the first civil unrests in th =



earlt sixties and late fifties when we were in high school with the then =



FIELD FORCE from Bakau ," Jallow is our leader we shall not be moved like =



a tree planted by the water" was a household song . Good old days.



Habib



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 13:25:40 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: No Subject

Message-ID: <



Jobst Munderlein,



What is your purpose for enquiring about the activities of Gamsen?



Jabou Joh





Jobst Muenderlein wrote:



>



> can anyone please answer the following questions:



>



> 1) Who could inform me about the activities of GAMSEM?



> 2) How does the word democracy translate into Mandinka

Wollof or the



> other local languages in the Gambia?



> 3) Who can tell me if the Gambian housemaids or watchmen have ever tried



> to organise themselves. Or if they have ever voice out any protest?



> 4) Is the Daily Observer online know apart from some selected issues? Or



> any other newspaper?



>



> Best regards. Jobst



>



> ______________________________________________________



> Get Your Private

Free Email at





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 10:43:00 PST

From: "Jainaba Diallo" <

To:

Subject: Gambian students: From the frying pan to .........

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Amigos,



Is this ridiculous or what???? My comments later.....



Jai.

> Nigeria to Absorb Displaced Gambian Students

>

> Africa News Service

> 10-NOV-97

>

> LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA, 11/10/97)

> - Nigeria has agreed to admit some

> 32 Gambian students evacuated

> from the University of Sierra

> Leone, following the political crisis

> in that country, an official said

> Monday.

>

> The Nigerian minister of state for

> education, Iyabo Anisulowo, said

> the students would be absorbed by

> Nigerian universities. Their areas of

> studies were not stated.

>

> Visiting Gambian Secretary of State

> for the Interior Momodou Bojang

> requested for the absorption of the

> students when he met Anisulowo.

>

> The education ministry quoted

> Anisolowo as saying that Nigeria

> and Gambia enjoyed good relations

> and that Nigeria would always be

> ready to help Gambia.

>

> Since the independence of these

> two former British colonies, Nigeria

> has helped Gambia with personnel

> at the judicial, military and civil

> service level.

>

> Both countries have a military

> assistance pact, under which

> Nigerian instructors are sent to train

> members of the Gambian armed

> forces.

>

> The announcement of the latest

> education assistance came a day

> after Gambian President Yayah

> Jammeh's three-day official visit to

> Nigeria.

>

> He stopped over Friday on his way

> from the Gabon summit of the

> African, Caribbean and Pacific

> states.

>

> During the visit, he had talks with

> the Nigerian leader, Gen. Sani

> Abacha, on bilateral and regional

> issues.

>

> By Paul Ejime, PANA Staff

> Correspondent





Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 11:41:14 -0800

From:

Message-ID: <



This is my take on the prostitution issue regarding Nigeria:



"Have we lost our humanity?"

I would like to put a different spin on this issue:

First, we will all recognize and agree that self preservation is

a defining characteristic of humans/animals; all of us would

agree that, with rare exceptions, every individual wants to live.

Indeed, theologians have presented heaven as possessing

attributes of unimaginable beauty, perfection, elegance; a place

of eternal joy and happiness the entry of which begins at death

however, under normal circumstances, even the most religious and

devout amongst us would not pray to die. Recently, (true or

fiction) there have been reports of cannibalism in South Korea

resulting from unprecedented hunger and starvation; in many war

torn countries it has not been rare to hear stories of

cannibalism. You see brothers and sisters, when it comes down to

it, people will even eat each other in order to live. Survival,

I submit to you, is a human instinct.

If, then, survival is a human instinct and individuals will

live if they can, individuals will, therefore, do all they could

to survive. We all know that as we dialogue on this forum this

very minute someone in Africa is dying (gradually or now) from

hunger and starvation; individuals are dying from malnutrition

because of not having enough to eat. Faced with a life and death

situation, who can then ask a family to be humane, descent, moral

....? If a family must survive and the only alternative (the only

viable alternative I might add) is prostitution, what matters to

that family is not decency, morality, or humane; what matters to

that family is a survival question. The family is certainly not

robing anyone of his or her belongings! The family certainly is

not killing anyone to maintain its livelihood. Such a family has

a reality; an unquestionable reality that no one seems to solve

for them. A people failed by nature, failed by the rest of the

world, failed by their own people and leaders, who can ask such a

people to be descent or humane faced with a survival

or death question. The question, "have we lost our

humanity?," should not be directed to families engaged in such

activities in my opinion. Reasoning and personal experience

should tell us that no family, no family will, by choice,

prostitute its own; it is contrary to all instincts observed in

the family by experts.

The question, "Have we lost our humanity?," must, therefore,

be directed to those that forced these families in to such

degrading, degenerative and indecent level of ruin. The singer

says, "In the abundance of water, the fool is thirsty."

Certainly, in the case of Nigeria it is in the midst of plenty,

in the abundance of water, even the wise is thirsty and hungry;

because the people are denied to drink and eat amidst plenty and

left to starve. Have we lost our humanity? Have we lost our

decency? Have we lost our human touch ..., to let a people

degenerate in to such a condition. We certainly have the right

to complaining about our history of colonialism, our history of

slavery, and how history of .... but in Nigeria where one of the

worlds most valued products (oil) is in abundance, no excuse can

be given for having the majority, a considerable majority, living

in such degrading conditions, forcing them in to dehumanizing

activities. Bad, when an external source is responsible for

such; beyond comprehension when a people does it to their own

people. You can be religious, you can be moral, you can be

humane when life is normal; however, when life is not normal,

when basic survival items are uncertain, when you eat breakfast

and don't know whether you will eat lunch, morality is not, could

not, and should not be the yard stick of measurement. The

ultimate source of the indecency, the degeneracy, the inhumanity

of a people failed by nature, failed by the rest of the world,

and, indeed, failed by its own is from these failures not from

within. When death shows its ugly face, one does and must do

everything possible to escape!!!

Peace

Mamadi Corra



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 11:46:44 PST

From: "Jainaba Diallo" <

To:

Subject: Meet a Woman Called ULENIWOMA - By Obaro Ikime (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Folks,



The article below is one of the most moving ones I have ever read thus

far in my short life. Please read it and see for yourself...brilliant

piece!!!!



Any feminist in the house????



Jainaba.

Democracy guarantees nothing; only good people, and good visionary

leadership does.

*********************************************************************



Category: Editorial

Date of Article: 10/29/97

Topic: Meet a Woman Called ULENIWOMA

Author: Obaro Ikime

Full Text of Article:



THE crowing of the cock woke me up from my deep sleep. The crowing

sounded as if the cock was perching by the hole in the wall that served

as

a window in my bedroom. It was so near and it was so penetrating. I was

irritated by the fact that even before I could overcome the displeasure

of disturbed sleep the cock crew again. Why won't the damned cock hold

its peace? Or move far away from my window-hole? I felt like getting up

and throwing something at the cock. Then suddenly I relaxed. I actually

smiled at my own bad humour. Has not God made the cock to herald the

coming of dawn everyday? Should not the cock do its appointed work? The

cock crew again. I felt guilty. It was time to wake up. But my body was

not ready. Yet, I had to get out of my bed. I yawned and stretched. Then

I swung my feet from my bed.



My bed is one of my prized possessions. It is an old iron with springs.

Years of usage had weakened all the springs. My increasing weight has

taken its toll on them. I hear that the white man has made something

that you put on the springs so that when you lie on it, you do not feel

the hardness of the springs. I don't have that thing for my bed. What I

have are two hand-woven mats and a thoroughly non-blanket that one of my

daughters gave to me some few years back. These days when I sit on my

bed the springs crack with my weight and sag towards the floor. But I am

glad that I have an iron bed. My mates do not have an iron bed, only my

husband has a better bed.



I swung my feet from the bed. Then I stood up. On the floor was my

youngest child. I woke him up as I made for the door. I went to the back

of the house to empty my bladder. Then I got back to my room and got

some water in a cup. I washed my face and picked up my pako (chewing

stick). Pako in mouth, I headed for the kitchen area to boil water for

my bath. While the water heated up, I swept my side of the compound,

while my son swept the room and verandah. There were a few other chores

to be seen to.



Because I had a long way to go to the market, I had to leave home very

early. Luckily, it wasn't my turn to cook for my husband today. Another

wife had that duty. My son is in primary school. I gave him money to buy

ogi and akara to eat before walking to his school which was some two and

a half kilometres from our home. Just as the late risers were getting up

and laying around a bit on their varandahs, I had my basket on my head

making for the bus stop nearest our homestead. It is a fairly long walk

and each day I feel a little tired by the time I get there. Today would

be worse because I have to go to another bus stop to catch a bus that

will take me to a nearby village to buy tomatoes, pepper and green

vegetables which I sell in Ibadan at the Bodija Market. My customer in

that village had assured me she would be ready when I come.



The bus ride to the village was rather rough and long. The bus kept

stopping, being re-started, stopping and being re-started. We were

nearly all women. From the way the bus smelt, it was clear many of us

had not had their bath that morning! Many still had their pako in their

mouths.



And some even spat on the floor of the bus. Eventually, we got to the

village which I was going. I got off the bus. My customer was ready.

Three baskets of tomatoes, two of pepper (tatase) and two of green

vegetables. By the time I had paid for them, I wasn't sure I could pay

my transport back to Ibadan. So I asked my customer to let me have N20

back. She kindly agreed, saying I should not forget to pay it back on my

next visit.



I waited for a very long time before I could get transport back to

Ibadan. This worried me because I did not want to miss the morning

market. Eventually, a bus came along and picked me. The driver was very

unfriendly. He made me pay almost thrice the normal charge for my

wares. Other passengers begged him to reduce the charge but he refused.

I agreed to his terms, though I was some N10.00 short. When the bus

conductor came to collect the money, I gave him all I had. He asked for

the remaining N10. I pleaded with him to let us get to the market in

Ibadan where I could borrow from a friend. He refused. Eventually, a

woman in the bus gave me the N10, saying she knew my place in the market

and would come and collect the money during the day. I thanked her

profusely.



At Bodija Market, I laid out my wares. I don't have a stall. But I have

a place which I use everyday. I put on my broad- brimmed hat made from

straw to shield me from the heat of the day. It was a particularly hot

day. Luckily, it was a good day for me. Buyers kept calling and buying.

By sunset, I had less than a basket of tomatoes left. All the pepper and

green vegetables had been sold. I had made a profit of some N350, with

just half a basket of tomatoes left. I asked my neighbour to keep an eye

on my tomatoes so I could go and buy what I would cook for myself and

child when I got home. By the time I was ready to leave for home, it was

already dark. The woman who gave me N10 called to collect her money. I

thanked her again.



When I got home, my son was saying he was hungry, and none of the other

wives could give him anything to eat. Fortunately, I had bought him some

bread, N20 worth. I gave him the loaf which he began to devour hungrily.

I set to cook us our evening meal. By the time we had dinner, I was more

than ready to go to bed. But luck was not on my side. My husband sent

for me. When I entered his parlour, I knew something was wrong. I knelt

to greet him and to ask what he wanted me for. He said he hadn't eaten

dinner; could I cook him something? I pointed out that I was not the

cook for that day and had not prepared myself to cook for him. He

shouted at me angrily.



"Are you mad, I say go and get me food. Or have you gone deaf too?"

My husband is a very greedy man when it comes to food. He never gives

us, the wives, money for food. But he can eat three times what we

women eat. Whoever is cooking for him has to cook extra hard that

week if she's to get him enough food. What I had was for me and my

child. I had to go back to the kitchen. Fortunately, I had elubo (yam

flour) at home. I made some amala. And I had to cook a little more meat

to add to what was left of the ewedu soup I had made earlier.



By the time my husband had eaten, and I had cleared up the plates, I was

ready to drop dead out of fatigue. The heat of the day had taken its

toll. My son was already fast asleep on the floor of my room. I was so

weak, I thought a cold bath would refresh me. As I was bathing, one of

the children was sent to call me. My husband was calling. So, after I

came out of the bathroom and rubbed my body, I walked over to my

husband. He was in his bedroom. I knew what that meant. I was in no mood

to sleep with him. But to say so is to invite severe beating, after

which he would still insist on sex. So, I resigned myself. I went back

to close the door to my room. Then I went in to him. It was a tiring

night. My husband kept waking me up.



Before I knew it, the cock crew. That cock again! Now another round

would begin. All for what? To train my children and to meet the sex

demands of my husband. That is all I live for. To meet the demands of my

husband and to train my children. The father of those children hardly

cares for or about them. But it is his name they answer at school, not

mine. He hardly buys them clothes or give them money. Yet they say we

too are human beings. We hear that some woman in Abuja is trying to help

us.



Perhaps, before I die that help will sip down to me. For now I am what I

am. There is no meaning to my life, save for the children God has given

me. I live for them. I just pray that when they are all grown, they will

make my life worthwhile. I labour from sunrise to sunset and often far

into the night, everyday, every week, every month, every year. No one

but my children value my sweat. Even they hardly say "thank you." For

them it is a duty that I owe them. No one owes me any duty. What a life.

One day you will meet me and know me. My name is ULENIWOMA - the

UnLEttered NIgerian WOMAn.

*********************************************************************



Dr. Obaro Ikime is a History Lecturer at the University of Ibadan,

Nigeria.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 14:05:24 PST

From: "Jobst Münderlein" <

To:

Subject: Mobutus gold in the Gambia

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



I have just now (Wednesday, 12.11.1997, 22.15h) seen a short report on

the German TV channel ZDF about the above. It’s unbelievable.



A German Journalist (Jürgen Roth) has done some research to find out

about Mobutus wealth. He came across the company „Yoshad“ I think in

Geneva that had transferred Gold to the Gambia. The company belongs to

Mobutus son „Kungulu Mobutu“. A swiss banker confirmed that around 100

tons of gold (value: over 2 Billion $!!!) were transfered to Westafrica.

The Journalist went to the Gambia to find out. The had different

contacts that showed them around in Banjul and upcountry. He saw five

safes in a house in the south of Banjul, each contaning dozens of

goldblock each weighing between 3-5 kilogramm. Additionally there was

huge sacks and buckets with unmellted goldsand. They went to a place

around 100km from Banjul were the journalist was shown even more gold

burried in a place with tight security.



The context of this must be noted: Kabilas who ousted the Mobutu regime

seems to be worrying that the Mobutuclan might try to set up an army to

regain power in former Zaire. Therefore Kabila has set up an

international committee to find and secure the money and wealth mobutu

had stolen from the country. So far only about 150 Million Dollar could

be confiscated in Europe.



As soon as there are any additional news in the papers I will

leteverybody know.

Peace Jobst





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 18:12:53 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Mobutu's gold in Gambia

Message-ID: <



Well, l must say that l find this one a little far fetched. How could some

Gambian have brought all that gold into the country un-detected, especially

the way customs goes over everything with a fine toothed comb thses days. And

if one speculates that the Government knows something about it, why would

they entrust it to someone who would keep it in a safe in their house and

then readily lead foreign journalists to it at their asking? Very unlikely,

and a bit far fetched.



Jabou.





I have just now (Wednesday, 12.11.1997, 22.15h) seen a short report on

the German TV channel ZDF about the above. It's unbelievable.



A German Journalist (Juergen Roth) has done some research to find out

about Mobutus wealth. He came across the company "Yoshad" I think in

Geneva that had transferred Gold to the Gambia. The company belongs to

Mobutus son "Kungulu Mobutu". A swiss banker confirmed that around 100

tons of gold (value: over 2 Billion $!!!) were transfered to Westafrica.

The Journalist went to the Gambia to find out. The had different

contacts that showed them around in Banjul and upcountry. He saw five

safes in a house in the south of Banjul, each contaning dozens of

goldblock each weighing between 3-5 kilogramm. Additionally there was

huge sacks and buckets with unmellted goldsand. They went to a place

around 100km from Banjul were the journalist was shown even more gold

burried in a place with tight security.



The context of this must be noted: Kabilas who ousted the Mobutu regime

seems to be worrying that the Mobutuclan might try to set up an army to

regain power in former Zaire. Therefore Kabila has set up an

international committee to find and secure the money and wealth mobutu

had stolen from the country. So far only about 150 Million Dollar could

be confiscated in Europe.



As soon as there are any additional news in the papers I will

leteverybody know.

Peace Jobst





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 18:21:10 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Gambian students and Nigeria

Message-ID: <



Jai,



l must say that l fail to see the ridiculousness in this. It sure beats them

being left hanging like some Sierra Leonian univ. students l found in Gambia

this summer. One of them was due to graduate this summer and the other one

was in his second year. They didn't know where to go or what to do as far as

the continuation of their education was concerned. l also remember one of

them telling me that their academic records had been burned or something to

that effect when l suggested transferring to another univ. l bet they wished

that someone would have arranged for them to continue somehow. These two boys

and their mom were staying with my sister and her husband who are good

friends with their parents, and it broke my heart everytime l talked to

them. They just sat around looking depressed every day.



Jabou.******



Jabou



Amigos,



Is this ridiculous or what???? My comments later.....



Jai.

> Nigeria to Absorb Displaced Gambian Students

>

> Africa News Service

> 10-NOV-97

>

> LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA, 11/10/97)

> - Nigeria has agreed to admit some

> 32 Gambian students evacuated

> from the University of Sierra

> Leone, following the political crisis

> in that country, an official said

> Monday.

>

> The Nigerian minister of state for

> education, Iyabo Anisulowo, said

> the students would be absorbed by

> Nigerian universities. Their areas of

> studies were not stated.

>

> Visiting Gambian Secretary of State

> for the Interior Momodou Bojang

> requested for the absorption of the

> students when he met Anisulowo.

>

> The education ministry quoted

> Anisolowo as saying that Nigeria

> and Gambia enjoyed good relations

> and that Nigeria would always be

> ready to help Gambia.

>

> Since the independence of these

> two former British colonies, Nigeria

> has helped Gambia with personnel

> at the judicial, military and civil

> service level.

>

> Both countries have a military

> assistance pact, under which

> Nigerian instructors are sent to train

> members of the Gambian armed

> forces.

>

> The announcement of the latest

> education assistance came a day

> after Gambian President Yayah

> Jammeh's three-day official visit to

> Nigeria.

>

> He stopped over Friday on his way

> from the Gabon summit of the

> African, Caribbean and Pacific

> states.

>

> During the visit, he had talks with

> the Nigerian leader, Gen. Sani

> Abacha, on bilateral and regional

> issues.

>

> By Paul Ejime, PANA Staff

> Correspondent





Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 15:37:05 -0800 (PST)

From: Sarian Loum <

To:

Subject: Please forward: Re: Humor: Isn't English a Silly Language

Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9711121537.9471.sarian@groucho>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-MD5: 1A0oI7XZjZmAXCCsd0WCMA==





------------- Begin Forwarded Message -------------



From: "HURAI BETTS" <

To: <sarian.loum@Corp>

Subject: Please forward: Re: Humor: Isn't English a Silly Language

Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 13:14:07 -0600

X-Priority: 3

X-MSMail-Priority: Normal

X-MimeOLE: Produced By Microsoft MimeOLE V4.71.1712.3





Mr. Jallow,

That was a very interesting piece on the language we call Engish, and it

addresses some of the very points that i have often wondered about myself. I

have also been enjoying the other jokes that you have posted, and I'll

have to admit that they relieve the pressure after a long and grueling week.

Please "keep up the good work" and know that your efforts are appreciated!

Peace to all,

Hurai Betts















Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 15:42:30 -0800 (PST)

From: Sarian Loum <

To:

Subject: Please fwd:Re: Are some African women feminists?

Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9711121542.1617.sarian@groucho>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-MD5: zIXaDoS6EjfY5ckTAa2WPg==





------------- Begin Forwarded Message -------------



From: "HURAI BETTS" <

To: <sarian.loum@Corp>

Subject: Please fwd:Re: Are some African women feminists?

Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 13:16:07 -0600

X-Priority: 3

X-MSMail-Priority: Normal

X-MimeOLE: Produced By Microsoft MimeOLE V4.71.1712.3





Mr. Jallow,

This could indeed be opening a can of worms that have been struggling to

get out for some air.

I do believe that an African woman can express her views about the

inequality of men and women without being termed a feminist. The opinions

that Ms. Conjoh has formulated could have risen from an endless experience

with male dominance in our society. Although it is not inconceivable for an

African woman to be feminist, expressing one's views on feminin issues does

not in my opinion qualify as feminism. I definitely agree with most of her

comments, but that does not make me a feminist. Most men, African men in

general are born with silver spoons in their mouths, ie, nothing is expected

of them except to be the man of the house and do odd jobs around the house;

in return for this strutting around, they get to have all the privileges

that their hearts desire including having women as their maids instead of

their partners, sisters, or mothers. The African society encourages men to

behave this way, and in my opinion, this is very wrong. Who is it that

decided that a man should be the dominant member of the house? Men

themselves! Even though the situation is nowhere near being changed, and I'm

not saying that it should, I think that our mothers back home should try and

teach our brothers how to fend for themselves in the event that there are no

women around to do so for them. I've seen numerous cases where guys are

uprooted from their safe bubbles in the Gambia, and have a hard time

adjusting in a foreign society because they dont know how to fry an egg to

feed themselves, or to perform other basic neccessities that women used to

do for them. Instead of rambling on any further, I will cut it short, the

basic point is that women should be given the same opportunities as men, and

I'm sure in most cases they will even do a better job. No, we do not want to

take over the role of men in society, but give us a chance to prove

ourselves and show you our capabilities rather than dismiss us because we

are women.

On another note, being abroad has not influenced my thinking, which is what

I get most of the time for expressing my opinion on this subject. These are

opinions that I have always had and I dont consider myself a feminist for

expressing them.

Till next time, peace to all,

Hurai Betts















Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 16:57:06 PST

From: "Jainaba Diallo" <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambian students and Nigeria

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Jabou,



I can see that you are not up to date with what is going on in Nigeria.

Would you rather have those two gentlemen and all the others affected to

go to a university in Nigeria or rather a more stable country such as

Ghana???



Being a university student in Nigeria does not necessarily mean that you

will earn a degree regardless of your achievements. The whole system is

a mess. I know quite a few people who had to abandon their program

because of cult activities on campus, student riots etc..and for your

info., the 96/97 academic year is yet to be completed. Do you see my

drift??



In the interest of those affected, the secretary of state for education

not the interior should try to have these folks sent to Ghana or some

other stable country rather than Nigeria. They have suffered enough.

Talking about the guy who was due to graduate in the summer....I will

bet my last cent that he won't graduate before the year 2000, should he

decide to go Nigeria. Yeah, quite bold!!!



You probably know that the presidential elections in Nigeria is

scheduled for 1998....and judging from history, it has never been

smooth. One other reason for not frustrating those "boys" further.



I am sure the Government has a good intention for those affected by this

unfortunate event, my only advice is, please rethink your decision to

send these folks to Nigeria. Quite a few Gambians, as far as I can

recall, had to withdraw from Nigerian universities in the early 90's

because of student disturbances....it is even worse these days. I

thought Mrs. Jow is quite familiar with what I've just

written....Hmmmmmm. In any case, those folks deserve better!!



Cheerio,



Jainaba.

Tact is when you tell a man that he has an open mind, when he has a hole

in his head.

**********************************************************************

>Jai,

>

>l must say that l fail to see the ridiculousness in this. It sure beats

them

>being left hanging like some Sierra Leonian univ. students l found in

Gambia

>this summer. One of them was due to graduate this summer and the other

one

>was in his second year. They didn't know where to go or what to do as

far as

> the continuation of their education was concerned. l also remember one

of

>them telling me that their academic records had been burned or

something to

>that effect when l suggested transferring to another univ. l bet they

wished

>that someone would have arranged for them to continue somehow. These

two boys

>and their mom were staying with my sister and her husband who are good

>friends with their parents, and it broke my heart everytime l talked

to

>them. They just sat around looking depressed every day.

>

>Jabou.******

>

>Jabou

>





Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 22:48:47 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Gambian students in Nigeria

Message-ID: <



Jainaba,

Yes, l guess l was not aware of all the gaury details about happenings in

Nigerian univs. and thus, l was merely addressing the issue of arrangements

on behalf of students as opposed to none. It is curious that they would be

sent to Nigeria if indeed Prior Gambian students have infact experienced what

you say they did.





Jabou,



I can see that you are not up to date with what is going on in Nigeria.

Would you rather have those two gentlemen and all the others affected to

go to a university in Nigeria or rather a more stable country such as

Ghana???



Being a university student in Nigeria does not necessarily mean that you

will earn a degree regardless of your achievements. The whole system is

a mess. I know quite a few people who had to abandon their program

because of cult activities on campus, student riots etc..and for your

info., the 96/97 academic year is yet to be completed. Do you see my

drift??



In the interest of those affected, the secretary of state for education

not the interior should try to have these folks sent to Ghana or some

other stable country rather than Nigeria. They have suffered enough.

Talking about the guy who was due to graduate in the summer....I will

bet my last cent that he won't graduate before the year 2000, should he

decide to go Nigeria. Yeah, quite bold!!!



You probably know that the presidential elections in Nigeria is

scheduled for 1998....and judging from history, it has never been

smooth. One other reason for not frustrating those "boys" further.



I am sure the Government has a good intention for those affected by this

unfortunate event, my only advice is, please rethink your decision to

send these folks to Nigeria. Quite a few Gambians, as far as I can

recall, had to withdraw from Nigerian universities in the early 90's

because of student disturbances....it is even worse these days. I

thought Mrs. Jow is quite familiar with what I've just

written....Hmmmmmm. In any case, those folks deserve better!!



Cheerio,



Jainaba.

Tact is when you tell a man that he has an open mind, when he has a hole

in his head.

**********************************************************************

>Jai,

>

>l must say that l fail to see the ridiculousness in this. It sure beats

them

>being left hanging like some Sierra Leonian univ. students l found in

Gambia

>this summer. One of them was due to graduate this summer and the other

one

>was in his second year. They didn't know where to go or what to do as

far as

> the continuation of their education was concerned. l also remember one

of

>them telling me that their academic records had been burned or

something to

>that effect when l suggested transferring to another univ. l bet they

wished

>that someone would have arranged for them to continue somehow. These

two boys

>and their mom were staying with my sister and her husband who are good

>friends with their parents, and it broke my heart everytime l talked

to

>them. They just sat around looking depressed every day.

>

>Jabou.******

>

>Jabou

>





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 08:50:49 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Meet a Woman Called ULENIWOMA - By Obaro Ikime (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



A couple of days ago,we were appalled by the alleged Prostituition Scandal

in the land Achebe and Sonyinka.I was going to agree with Mr.Corra that we

should not point fingers or blame the people involved ,since morality can

very easily go by the wayside when the very survival of the individual is at

stake.But after having read Professor Ikime's article, with its riveting

account of the very fatigued,depressing and almost hopeless life of Mis.

Uleniwoma,and after learning how incredibly she manages to earn a decent and

dignified living, not only for herself but also for her son and her spoilt

and uncaring husband - after learning all this,we have started to ask

whether,even in the face of death,selling ones flesh would be the only

'moral' choice left for the black woman.



You might argue that,It could have been less fatiguing for mis. Uleniwoman

to get herself a wealthy lover in the city , who would be more than willing

to give her more than the peanuts she gets from selling three baskets of

vegetables daily in the market ,in exchange for sexual favours.But

interestingly,she doesn,t even insinuate that, that could at all be an

option in her world,her Hellish life notwithstanding.



So,I salute Mis.Uleniwoma for her hardwork,dignity and refusal to be

defeated even in the face of adversity.She represents the black womanhood

all of us love,fear and revere.And I denounce in the strongest terms those

low-lives on their way to south east Asia to violate our honour and black

dignity.





Regards Bassss!



P.S.

Jainaba,thanks for the forward and keep up the good work down there!





-----Original Message-----

From: Jainaba Diallo <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Thursday, November 13, 1997 4:46 AM

Subject: Meet a Woman Called ULENIWOMA - By Obaro Ikime (fwd)





>Folks,

>

>The article below is one of the most moving ones I have ever read thus

>far in my short life. Please read it and see for yourself...brilliant

>piece!!!!

>

>Any feminist in the house????

>

>Jainaba.

>Democracy guarantees nothing; only good people, and good visionary

>leadership does.

>*********************************************************************

>

>Category: Editorial

>Date of Article: 10/29/97

>Topic: Meet a Woman Called ULENIWOMA

>Author: Obaro Ikime

>Full Text of Article:

>

>THE crowing of the cock woke me up from my deep sleep. The crowing

>sounded as if the cock was perching by the hole in the wall that served

>as

>a window in my bedroom. It was so near and it was so penetrating. I was

>irritated by the fact that even before I could overcome the displeasure

>of disturbed sleep the cock crew again. Why won't the damned cock hold

>its peace? Or move far away from my window-hole? I felt like getting up

>and throwing something at the cock. Then suddenly I relaxed. I actually

>smiled at my own bad humour. Has not God made the cock to herald the

>coming of dawn everyday? Should not the cock do its appointed work? The

>cock crew again. I felt guilty. It was time to wake up. But my body was

>not ready. Yet, I had to get out of my bed. I yawned and stretched. Then

>I swung my feet from my bed.

>

>My bed is one of my prized possessions. It is an old iron with springs.

>Years of usage had weakened all the springs. My increasing weight has

>taken its toll on them. I hear that the white man has made something

>that you put on the springs so that when you lie on it, you do not feel

>the hardness of the springs. I don't have that thing for my bed. What I

>have are two hand-woven mats and a thoroughly non-blanket that one of my

>daughters gave to me some few years back. These days when I sit on my

>bed the springs crack with my weight and sag towards the floor. But I am

>glad that I have an iron bed. My mates do not have an iron bed, only my

>husband has a better bed.

>

>I swung my feet from the bed. Then I stood up. On the floor was my

>youngest child. I woke him up as I made for the door. I went to the back

>of the house to empty my bladder. Then I got back to my room and got

>some water in a cup. I washed my face and picked up my pako (chewing

>stick). Pako in mouth, I headed for the kitchen area to boil water for

>my bath. While the water heated up, I swept my side of the compound,

>while my son swept the room and verandah. There were a few other chores

>to be seen to.

>

>Because I had a long way to go to the market, I had to leave home very

>early. Luckily, it wasn't my turn to cook for my husband today. Another

>wife had that duty. My son is in primary school. I gave him money to buy

>ogi and akara to eat before walking to his school which was some two and

>a half kilometres from our home. Just as the late risers were getting up

>and laying around a bit on their varandahs, I had my basket on my head

>making for the bus stop nearest our homestead. It is a fairly long walk

>and each day I feel a little tired by the time I get there. Today would

>be worse because I have to go to another bus stop to catch a bus that

>will take me to a nearby village to buy tomatoes, pepper and green

>vegetables which I sell in Ibadan at the Bodija Market. My customer in

>that village had assured me she would be ready when I come.

>

>The bus ride to the village was rather rough and long. The bus kept

>stopping, being re-started, stopping and being re-started. We were

>nearly all women. From the way the bus smelt, it was clear many of us

>had not had their bath that morning! Many still had their pako in their

>mouths.

>

>And some even spat on the floor of the bus. Eventually, we got to the

>village which I was going. I got off the bus. My customer was ready.

>Three baskets of tomatoes, two of pepper (tatase) and two of green

>vegetables. By the time I had paid for them, I wasn't sure I could pay

>my transport back to Ibadan. So I asked my customer to let me have N20

>back. She kindly agreed, saying I should not forget to pay it back on my

>next visit.

>

>I waited for a very long time before I could get transport back to

>Ibadan. This worried me because I did not want to miss the morning

>market. Eventually, a bus came along and picked me. The driver was very

>unfriendly. He made me pay almost thrice the normal charge for my

>wares. Other passengers begged him to reduce the charge but he refused.

>I agreed to his terms, though I was some N10.00 short. When the bus

>conductor came to collect the money, I gave him all I had. He asked for

>the remaining N10. I pleaded with him to let us get to the market in

>Ibadan where I could borrow from a friend. He refused. Eventually, a

>woman in the bus gave me the N10, saying she knew my place in the market

>and would come and collect the money during the day. I thanked her

>profusely.

>

>At Bodija Market, I laid out my wares. I don't have a stall. But I have

>a place which I use everyday. I put on my broad- brimmed hat made from

>straw to shield me from the heat of the day. It was a particularly hot

>day. Luckily, it was a good day for me. Buyers kept calling and buying.

>By sunset, I had less than a basket of tomatoes left. All the pepper and

>green vegetables had been sold. I had made a profit of some N350, with

>just half a basket of tomatoes left. I asked my neighbour to keep an eye

>on my tomatoes so I could go and buy what I would cook for myself and

>child when I got home. By the time I was ready to leave for home, it was

>already dark. The woman who gave me N10 called to collect her money. I

>thanked her again.

>

>When I got home, my son was saying he was hungry, and none of the other

>wives could give him anything to eat. Fortunately, I had bought him some

>bread, N20 worth. I gave him the loaf which he began to devour hungrily.

>I set to cook us our evening meal. By the time we had dinner, I was more

>than ready to go to bed. But luck was not on my side. My husband sent

>for me. When I entered his parlour, I knew something was wrong. I knelt

>to greet him and to ask what he wanted me for. He said he hadn't eaten

>dinner; could I cook him something? I pointed out that I was not the

>cook for that day and had not prepared myself to cook for him. He

>shouted at me angrily.

>

>"Are you mad, I say go and get me food. Or have you gone deaf too?"

>My husband is a very greedy man when it comes to food. He never gives

>us, the wives, money for food. But he can eat three times what we

>women eat. Whoever is cooking for him has to cook extra hard that

>week if she's to get him enough food. What I had was for me and my

>child. I had to go back to the kitchen. Fortunately, I had elubo (yam

>flour) at home. I made some amala. And I had to cook a little more meat

>to add to what was left of the ewedu soup I had made earlier.

>

>By the time my husband had eaten, and I had cleared up the plates, I was

>ready to drop dead out of fatigue. The heat of the day had taken its

>toll. My son was already fast asleep on the floor of my room. I was so

>weak, I thought a cold bath would refresh me. As I was bathing, one of

>the children was sent to call me. My husband was calling. So, after I

>came out of the bathroom and rubbed my body, I walked over to my

>husband. He was in his bedroom. I knew what that meant. I was in no mood

>to sleep with him. But to say so is to invite severe beating, after

>which he would still insist on sex. So, I resigned myself. I went back

>to close the door to my room. Then I went in to him. It was a tiring

>night. My husband kept waking me up.

>

>Before I knew it, the cock crew. That cock again! Now another round

>would begin. All for what? To train my children and to meet the sex

>demands of my husband. That is all I live for. To meet the demands of my

>husband and to train my children. The father of those children hardly

>cares for or about them. But it is his name they answer at school, not

>mine. He hardly buys them clothes or give them money. Yet they say we

>too are human beings. We hear that some woman in Abuja is trying to help

>us.

>

>Perhaps, before I die that help will sip down to me. For now I am what I

>am. There is no meaning to my life, save for the children God has given

>me. I live for them. I just pray that when they are all grown, they will

>make my life worthwhile. I labour from sunrise to sunset and often far

>into the night, everyday, every week, every month, every year. No one

>but my children value my sweat. Even they hardly say "thank you." For

>them it is a duty that I owe them. No one owes me any duty. What a life.

>One day you will meet me and know me. My name is ULENIWOMA - the

>UnLEttered NIgerian WOMAn.

*********************************************************************

>

>Dr. Obaro Ikime is a History Lecturer at the University of Ibadan,

>Nigeria.

>

>______________________________________________________

>Get Your Private, Free Email at

>





Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 08:39:46 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Power failure in the new Airport building.

Message-ID: <19971113074100.AAA51874@momodou>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Last night there had been a current failure in the new terminal

building at the Gambia International Airport. In the beginning they

were operating on the emergency supply but that also failed after a

short time. Could you imagine, there were a few candle lights and I

was lucky to have a pocket torch light with me inorder to keep an eye

on my luggage. At one time I saw a car packed infront of the main

exit with full lights on, giving light in the main building to

assist the new arrivals with Ghana Airways.

At least I was there for 1 hour and 40 munites before things were

normal. The funny thing is that there were full lights in the old

terminal building.



I wonder who was responsible for the mess but this is one of the

things which has still setting us back in development. The building

has just been officially opened about two or three ago. There was a

comment from a waiter that this is what they are living with,

meaning that this is not time.



The building is very beautiful both outside and inside but at the

moment is seems as it has the beauty of salt water.





Peace

Momodou Camara



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 08:39:45 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Back fro Gambia

Message-ID: <19971113074100.AAB51874@momodou>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Greetings,

I have been away for a week and have to catch up with my mails. I

hope to reply some of you who sent me mails.



Welcome to all new members to the list.



Momodou Camara



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:14:04 +0100

From: "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" <

To:

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:



> Hello to the G-lers,

> I think that the narr's issue is shameful; because of the lack of

> tolerance and the right to the difference. The narr or lebanases are

> probably bad examples in Gambia, but the main question is who help

> them to be that bad according to our economic and social norms.

> I think you should better point at our leaders who give the

> opportunity to such a kind of unpleasant situation. They have to be

> more responsible in order to give a priority to the people

> well-being



> Chakys.



Although I don't agree to some of the thinks the "new narrs" are

doing, I've got to agree to what Chakys wrote above.. The thing goes

both ways. They've got lots of encouragement from our leaders.



Isatou.





Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:43:04 +0100

From: "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambian students: From the frying pan to .........

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Jainaba Diallo wrote:



> Amigos,

>

> Is this ridiculous or what???? My comments later.....







> Jai



This was my thought too when I read it as I was once a student in one of

the Nigerians Universities. After my second 6 month strike, I had to

give up.More comming later 'cause I got to go back to school work.....



> .>







> Nigeria to Absorb Displaced Gambian Students

>

> >

> > Africa News Service

> > 10-NOV-97

> >

> > LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA, 11/10/97)

> > - Nigeria has agreed to admit some

> > 32 Gambian students evacuated

> > from the University of Sierra

> > Leone, following the political crisis

> > in that country, an official said

> > Monday.

> >

> > The Nigerian minister of state for

> > education, Iyabo Anisulowo, said

> > the students would be absorbed by

> > Nigerian universities. Their areas of

> > studies were not stated.

> >

> > Visiting Gambian Secretary of State

> > for the Interior Momodou Bojang

> > requested for the absorption of the

> > students when he met Anisulowo.

> >

> > The education ministry quoted

> > Anisolowo as saying that Nigeria

> > and Gambia enjoyed good relations

> > and that Nigeria would always be

> > ready to help Gambia.

> >

> > Since the independence of these

> > two former British colonies, Nigeria

> > has helped Gambia with personnel

> > at the judicial, military and civil

> > service level.

> >

> > Both countries have a military

> > assistance pact, under which

> > Nigerian instructors are sent to train

> > members of the Gambian armed

> > forces.

> >

> > The announcement of the latest

> > education assistance came a day

> > after Gambian President Yayah

> > Jammeh's three-day official visit to

> > Nigeria.

> >

> > He stopped over Friday on his way

> > from the Gabon summit of the

> > African, Caribbean and Pacific

> > states.

> >

> > During the visit, he had talks with

> > the Nigerian leader, Gen. Sani

> > Abacha, on bilateral and regional

> > issues.

> >

> > By Paul Ejime, PANA Staff

> > Correspondent

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at









Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:44:02 +0100

From: "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambian students: From the frying pan to .........

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Jainaba Diallo wrote:



> Amigos,

>

> Is this ridiculous or what???? My comments later.....



I forgot to sign my name in my fisrt posting....



Isatou.



>

>

> Jai.

> > Nigeria to Absorb Displaced Gambian Students

> >

> > Africa News Service

> > 10-NOV-97

> >

> > LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA, 11/10/97)

> > - Nigeria has agreed to admit some

> > 32 Gambian students evacuated

> > from the University of Sierra

> > Leone, following the political crisis

> > in that country, an official said

> > Monday.

> >

> > The Nigerian minister of state for

> > education, Iyabo Anisulowo, said

> > the students would be absorbed by

> > Nigerian universities. Their areas of

> > studies were not stated.

> >

> > Visiting Gambian Secretary of State

> > for the Interior Momodou Bojang

> > requested for the absorption of the

> > students when he met Anisulowo.

> >

> > The education ministry quoted

> > Anisolowo as saying that Nigeria

> > and Gambia enjoyed good relations

> > and that Nigeria would always be

> > ready to help Gambia.

> >

> > Since the independence of these

> > two former British colonies, Nigeria

> > has helped Gambia with personnel

> > at the judicial, military and civil

> > service level.

> >

> > Both countries have a military

> > assistance pact, under which

> > Nigerian instructors are sent to train

> > members of the Gambian armed

> > forces.

> >

> > The announcement of the latest

> > education assistance came a day

> > after Gambian President Yayah

> > Jammeh's three-day official visit to

> > Nigeria.

> >

> > He stopped over Friday on his way

> > from the Gabon summit of the

> > African, Caribbean and Pacific

> > states.

> >

> > During the visit, he had talks with

> > the Nigerian leader, Gen. Sani

> > Abacha, on bilateral and regional

> > issues.

> >

> > By Paul Ejime, PANA Staff

> > Correspondent

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at









Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:58:31 +0100

From: "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambian students in Nigeria

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:



> Jainaba,

> Yes, l guess l was not aware of all the gaury details about happenings

> in

> Nigerian univs. and thus, l was merely addressing the issue of

> arrangements

> on behalf of students as opposed to none. It is curious that they

> would be

> sent to Nigeria if indeed Prior Gambian students have infact

> experienced what

> you say they did.

>

> Jabou,

>



Jabou,

I can tell you guys alot about it as I mentioned in an earlier

postings...

but I'm busy right now with...I'll come to it later(maybe tomorrow?)



Isatou.



>

>

>

>

>









Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:27:50 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19971113152906.AAA22066@momodou>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Greetings,

Both Edi Sidibeh and Abdoulie Jammeh have been added to the list.

Welcome to our Bantaba and we look forward to your contributions.

You can send a brief introduction. Our address is

gambia-l@u.washington.edu





regards

Momodou Camara





*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:36:14 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: No Subject

Message-ID: <19971113153730.AAA61144@momodou>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Jabou,

Gamsen and GAMSEM are not the same!!!



Jobst is asking for GAMSEM which means GAMBIANS FOR SELF

EMPLOYMENT. Ousman Manjang is one of the initiators and they are

involved in community work.

I guess Soul or Hamidou can tell us more about their

activities.



Momodou Camara





On 12 Nov 97 at 13:25,



> Jobst Munderlein,

>

> What is your purpose for enquiring about the activities of Gamsen?

>

> Jabou Joh



>

>

> Jobst Muenderlein wrote:

>

> >

>

> > can anyone please answer the following questions:

>

> >

>

> > 1) Who could inform me about the activities of GAMSEM?

>

> > 2) How does the word democracy translate into Mandinka

> Wollof or the

>

> > other local languages in the Gambia?

>

> > 3) Who can tell me if the Gambian housemaids or watchmen have ever tried

>

> > to organise themselves. Or if they have ever voice out any protest?

>

> > 4) Is the Daily Observer online know apart from some selected issues? Or

>

> > any other newspaper?

>

> >

>

> > Best regards. Jobst

>

> >

>

> > ______________________________________________________

>

> > Get Your Private

> Free Email at

>

>

> Jallow Jallow of the Gambia Union or anyone of his followers can

> easily

>

> answer these questions. I remember during the first civil unrests in

> th

>

> earlt sixties and late fifties when we were in high school with the

> then

>

> FIELD FORCE from Bakau

> " Jallow is our leader we shall not be moved like

>

> a tree planted by the water" was a household song . Good old days.

>

>

>

> Habib

>

>

>

----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

> Return-Path: <

> relay19.mail.aol.com 12 Nov 1997 06:53:19 -0500 Received: from

> lists3.u.washington.edu 12 Nov 1997 06:53:15 -0500 12 Nov 1997

> 03:53:07 -0800 Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu 12 Nov 1997

> 03:52:55 -0800 Received: from smtp1.erols.com 12 Nov 1997 03:52:54

> -0800 Received: from LOCALNAME 12 Nov 1997 06:59:16 -0500 12 Nov

> 1997 06:49:06 -0800 Reply-To:

>

> <

> Mailing List <

> References: <

> 1.0 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable X-Cc:

> "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.com X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1

> beta -- ListProcessor



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 14:57:40 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Update

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Gambia-Lers,



Thank you for all your messages (both private and to the list). My hands

were kind of tied up with work, if you know what I mean. I am glad to be

back with you guys again. I will try to respond to your messages either

individually or to the list as soon as possible. In the mean time I would

like to make some quick comments on the following.



To Njagga, I would like to say "thank you too". Whenever I read your

messages, I can't help but laugh. You seem to have a very good sense of

humor that is always evidenced not only by how you write but also what you

write. It is people like you who make me send humorous jokes to the list.

After all, you know what they say about ALL WORK AND NO PLAY... right?



Bala Jallow, did you change your name from "Mamadou Jallow" to "Bala

Jallow" in order to avoid confusion? Regardless, it's nice to have you as

a member...and... enjoy!



To Lamin and Irie Ceesay (the love birds :-)), once again, welcome to

Gambia-L. Irie, I enjoyed reading your reply to the message titled: "Are

some African women feminists?" You have been very perceptive in your

observation of the Gambian gatherings and culture. Don't worry, it will be

a thing of the past once you begin to undersatnd the true culture - that

is when you visit the Gambia next year. Perhaps, we will talk about it

some more when we get together for "BENA CHIN" dinner sometime soon. Until

then, keep up the African spirit.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

===========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------













Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:08:46 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Back fro Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Momodou Camara, you wrote:



> Greetings,

> I have been away for a week and have to catch up with my mails. I

> hope to reply some of you who sent me mails.

>

> Welcome to all new members to the list.

>

> Momodou Camara



Greetings to you too, Tomaa,



Welcome back!



I sent you a message 2 days ago asking if you had come back. Please, reply

and tell me whatever good news you brought with you.



You've been missed around here.



Thanks.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 22:20:17 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Per!

Sorry I couldn=B4t post the job ads yesterday. I was a bit busy. Here ar=

e

two:



"Lokalv=E5rdare; Kema St=E4d AB; Huddinge; 971107 (Cleaner; Company Name)=





St=E4dning av kontorslokaler i Sk=E4rholmens centrum. (Cleaning of office=

s)

Svenskt medborgare kr=E4vs. (SWEDISH CITIZENSHIP REQUIRED)

Varaktighet: tills vidare. 6 m=E5naders provanst=E4llning. Heltid. Dagtid=

=2E

08.00-17.00. M=E5nadsl=F6n. Kollektiv avtal finns. Tala med Sirrko Frid.

KEMA ST=C4D AB

BOTKYRKAV=C4GEN 4

BOX 1

143 01 V=C5RBY

Tel 08-740 0090

(af nr 012900- 700626 SIV)"



NOTE: Translation mine



SOURCE: Arbetsf=F6rmedlingen=B4s Homepage: =



http://Jobb.AMV.SE/text/26/971107,010080,240905,1,0129700626.shtml

------------------



"Lokalv=E5rdare; Purgo AB; Stockholm k; 971027



Kontors st=E4dning. (Office Cleaning)

Du ska ha st=E4dvana och svenskt medborgarskap (You should have cleaning

experience and Swedish citizenship)d=E5 kunden samarbetar med f=F6rsvaret=

=2E

Varaktighet: tills vidare. Tilltr=E4de 971110. Deltid. 3 timmar/dag, =



15 timmar/vecka. Timl=F6n. enligt avtal.

Kollektiv avtal finns. Arbetsplats: Vasagatan 11, Stockholm. Tala med

Jiri Barvic.

Purgo AB

Kl=F6vjestigen 3

163 47 SP=C5NGA

Tel 08-760 3426

(af nr 013000-704955 )MAL"



NOTE: Translation mine



SOURCE: Arbetsf=F6rmedlingens Homepage:

http://Jobb.AMV.SE/text/55/971027,010080,240915,1,0130704955.shtml



So you see Per, even for jobs that require no qualification, Swedish

citizenship is being required nowadays. I=B4m glad that Ba-Musa Ceesay wa=

s

able to bring the Norwegian perspective into the issue. Now you know.

Even in Norway, citizenship is being required for cleaning jobs.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:

> =



> Hi Per!

> =



> You wrote:

> =



> > Firstly: In the above

> > statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a

> > scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, =

give

> > me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must a=

llow

> > dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to our=



> > constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another cou=

ntry.

> > I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries.>

> >> Correct me if I am wrong, anyone.>

> =



> There are many jobs in Sweden that require citizenship. To be able to

> have for example, some jobs within Telia, the Swedish telecommunication=



> company, among many other places, you have to be a citizen. With the

> tough times in Sweden at the moment, the citizenship requirement has

> gone down from "responsible" jobs to many other jobs. Rummaging through=



> "Platsjournalen", the employment listings newspaper, I have seen

> advertisements for cleaning jobs which require Swedish citizenship. The=



> most depressing aspect of this is that these jobs are hotel or normal

> office cleaning jobs, not security-related jobs. I checked my e-mail

> today when I got home from work. It was a bit late to give you actual

> job ads. I=B4ll find some actual job ads tomorrow that require Swedish

> citizenship and post it and I bet you=B4ll be very surprised to see the=



> nature of those jobs.

> I have also had discussions with friends who live in Finland an=

d Norway

> who have also indicated that there are certain jobs there (not only

> those related to security institutions) that require citizenship. There=



> is nothing strange about that. If you go to The Gambia, there are

> certain jobs you as a foreigner cannot hold.

> On a related note, research reports in Sweden have indicated th=

at the

> unemployment rates for Swedes by birth and naturalised Swedes is much

> better than for non-naturalised immigrants. According to an

> Arbetsmarknadsstyrelsen report, in 1996, the unemployment rate for

> non-Nordic citizens was 30,6%, for naturalised Swedes, 19,3% and for

> Swedes by birth, 7,3%. The report went on to say "j=E4mf=F6rt med

> utomnordiska medborgare har invandrare med svenskt medborgarskap en

> b=E4ttre arbetsmarknadssituation."(i.e. compared to non-Nordic citizens=

,

> naturalised immigrants have a better labour market situation)

> (Arbetsmarknaden f=F6r Utomnordiska Medborgare, URA 1997:3, p.9)

> Another report (Invandrare till Arbete: Ett Handlingsprogram f=F6=

r

> Arbetsmarknadsverket, Arbetsmarknadsstyrelse,1994,nr.501, p.5) that

> charted the unemployment figures for different nationalities from 1987

> to 1994 read thus:

> ARBETSL=D6SHET F=D6R OLIKA MEDBORGARGRUPPER - 16-64 1987-F=D6STA HALV=C5=

RET 1994

> (UNEMPLOYMENT RATES F=D6R DIFFERENT GROUPS AGED 16-64 - 1987 TO THE FIR=

ST

> HALV OF 1994)

> Utomeuropeiska (non-European groups) from 14% in 1987- 37% in 1994

> Utomnordiska (non-Nordic) from 6% to 28.5%

> Nordiska (Nordic) 4% to 13%

> Svenska (Swedish) 2% to 8%

> Another research carried out by Chef magazine to check the atti=

tude of

> bosses towards non-Swedes discovered that 92% of of all bosses would

> give a Swedish citizen the job whilst 8% would give the job to a

> non-Swede all other things (education, experience etc.) being equal.

> (Chef, "=C4r L=E4get Hoppl=F6st", Chef, nr. 3, March 1996, p.20)

> So you see Per, the situation for non-Swedes is very bad. If Ga=

mbians

> can acquire dual citizenship, their situation on the Swedish labour

> market might improve a bit. The trend in Sweden is basically the same i=

n

> other Nordic countries. I do not have employment any figures for Norway=



> and Finland at home but for Denmark (according to an OECD report in

> 1993), the unemployment rate for non-Danes was 28.5% whilst it was 10.5=

%

> for Danes (OECD in Pockettidning, "Invandrare Drabbas H=E5rt av

> Arbetsl=F6shet", Pockettidning, nr. 23, 1 September 1995, p. 5) Figures=



> for Norway would definitely follow the same trend.

> In relation to the requirements of other countries for those

> naturalising to give up their citizenship, we have to first realise tha=

t

> there are more Gambians in other parts of the world than there are in

> Scandinavia. In Sweden, when one is granted Swedish citizenship, one ha=

s

> up to 4 years to give up his/her original citizenship. If the

> authorities in his/her country of citizenship refuse after four years t=

o

> relieve him/her of his/her citizenship, he/she is granted Swedish

> citizenship on top of the original citizenship. He/she thus acquires

> dual citizenship. If the person applies for his/her children who are

> minors and the application is accepted, they get Swedish citizenship

> without being required to give up their original citizenship. The choic=

e

> becomes the parent=B4s. If he/she wants them to have dual citizenship,

> he/she would not apply for them to be relieved of their original

> citizenship. The Swedish government however warns the parent that it

> cannot do much if the children are in trouble or are held against their=



> will in their original country as they are also citizens of that

> country.

> In England,if they have not changed the law in the very recent =

past

> without my knowledge, one is not required to give up one=B4s citizenshi=

p

> before becoming a British citizen. There are many Gambians there who

> have both British and Gambian nationalities. I don=B4t know how it is i=

n

> America and other countries. Maybe someone else can help.

> I=B4ll post some examples of job ads tomorrow. I hope I have an=

swered

> some parts of your questions. Hej d=E5.

> Buharry=

=2E

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=

--

> Per Grotnes wrote:

> >

> > Hi Buharry.

> > At 16:28 09.11.97 -0800, you wrote among other things:

> >

> >

> > ".......in certain countries such as the Scandinavian ones, one has t=

o

> > be a citizen to have certain types of jobs which are usually responsi=

ble

> > and high-salaried. Many Gambians can meet the requirements stipulated=



> > for the jobs but are disqualified because of their citizenship."

> >

> > Having been ill for a year I have not pestered you people lately, the=

re

> > have been times where it was hard to shut up, but... Firstly: In the =

above

> > statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a

> > scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, =

give

> > me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must a=

llow

> > dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to our=



> > constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another cou=

ntry.

> > I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries. Corr=

ect me

> > if I am wrong, anyone.

> >

> > perG



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:06:29 +0000

From: "

To:

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

Message-ID: <v01520d00b090947c2b4e@[149.212.100.55]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Sent by

via Commit





>Date: 11 Nov 1997 17:51:23 +0100

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From: Ba-Musa Ceesay <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

><

>Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity

>X-To: Ba-Musa Ceesay <

>notification requested)

>X-Cc:

>

>Svar til melding fra 13:36 tirsdag 11. november 1997

>-----------------------------------------------------------------

Per G. wrote:

>

>Having been ill for a year I have not pestered you people lately, there

>have been times where it was hard to shut up, but... Firstly: In the above

>statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a

>scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, give

>me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must allow

>dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to our

>constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another country.

>I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries. Correct

>me

>if I am wrong, anyone.



Ba Musa replied

>

>=3D I think you wrong,

>

>As a Gambian citizen working for NORAD I cannot get a job at one of our

>stations outside Norway because I`m not norwegian. There are even some

>cleaning jobs in certain government offices where only norwegians citizens

>are employed.

>But it is true that under Norwegian law you are not permitted to have

>citizenship in two countries. A Norwegian national who has applied for and

>been granted citizenship in another country automatically loses his/her

>Norwegian citizenship. The same is true of the reverse case: a foreign

>national who wishes to acquire Norwegian citizenship will be required to

>give up his/her former citizen.

>

>But in certain case, the legislation permits you to hold citizenship in

>more than one country.

>

>Cases such as:

>

>: If you acquired dual citizenship at birth because you have inherited two

>different nationalities from your parents.

>

>: If you were born of Norwegian parents in a country where citizenship is

>based on territorial principle.

>

>: If you have applied for a norwegian citizenship and it is not possible

>for you to be released from your original citizen.

>

>The last case might work for Gambians if Provision 13(4) in the draft

>constitution of the Gambia was adopted in the constitution of the second

>republic. Or what???

>

>Regards

>Ba-Musa Ceesay

>



My own contribution to this debate :



I agree entirely with Mr. Ceesay. I have lived, studied and worked for 20

years in Norway. I returned to the Gambia 3 years ago.



Being a foreigner, particularly, a "third world foreigner" guaratees you NO

job in Scandinavia. One example (there are several) that can be cited is

the case of a chinese doctor who emigrated to Norway, as a refugee, in the

early 90's. The fellow was a highly qualified doctor with several years

practice, and had a reasonable knowledge of the English language. Instead

of placing the fellow in his right profession, he was given a job as a

cleaner. The excuse was that the guy had no knowledge of Norwegian and

would, therefore not be able to communicate with his patients. He therefore

needed to learn the language first, and while he was at it, no other less

demeaning jobs could be offered to him.



My question at the time was: Was the man going to work in isolation? The

answer is certainly NO. The man was bound to work with a team who would

have been able to guide him through the Norwegian system. In my opinion

this fellow was being dicriminated by virtue of his citizenship, and more

importantly, because he was a "third worlder". Several UK citizens, with no

knowledge of Norwegian, handle top positions in Norway while simultaneously

taking Norwegian classes. How was the Chinese different ?



Another even more striking example is derived from personal experience. I

graduated with an M.Sc in Agriculture at the Agricultural University of

Norway in 1982. Since I was not planning to come home right away, I started

looking for a job. I am proud to say that I was among the best in my class

of 6 students, but I was the only Non-Norwegian. By the time we submitted

our theses, all of my classmates had secured jobs including the dullest

among us. I was also sending applications for employment all over the place

without success. One of the applications I was hoping to be successful in

getting, was for the position of Jordbrukssjef in R=A6lingen, Kongsvinger

area. I was the only qualified candidate, but also the only foreigner. At

the interview, I was given the impression by one of the interviewers that

the job SHOULD be mine based on my qualifications compared to those of the

other applicants. When I received a letter from R=A6lingen, I was made to

understand, in one line, that the position has been filled. No other

explanations were given.



I called the Chairman of the interview committee seeking an explanation.

His explanation was that the job was not given to me because they were

afraid that I wouldn't be accepted by the the farmers and members of the

local community!!!!!



I would have understood this if I was new in Norway and without any

knowledge of Norwegian society and language. But this was a guy who had

lived, studied and worked in Norway for 8 solid years, quite different from

the chinese doctor.



What do you call this if not discrimination based on citizenship.



The possible causes of this change in Norwegian society, and in fact, in

Europe is a subject linked to this one, but will be dealt with in my next

contribution. This was just to establish the fact that citizenship in

Scandinavia has a lot to say in employment.



Dr. A. S. Jeng













------------------------------



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 22:33:29 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: Humor: Isn't English a Silly Language

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Moe!

I have to join the guys clapping for you. You really send some good

stuff. You are contributing to many a person=B4s good health as I read

somewhere that laughter is good for one=B4s health. Thanks for the time

you take to be so active in the bantaba and for the good stuff. Keep it

up.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



NJAGA JAGNE wrote:

> =



> >Let's face it, English is a crazy language. There is no egg in

> >eggplant, nor ham in hamburger; neither apple nor pine in pineapple.

> >English muffins weren't invented in England or French fries in France.=



> ............

> >...........................is why, when the stars are out they are

> visible, but when the lights >are out they are invisible. And why,

> when I wind up my watch, I start it, >but when I wind up this essay, =

I

> end it.

> >

> Moe S. Jallow

> *********************************************************************

> =



> MOE,

> you are just amazing. i would dearly love to meet you

> one day and just attach a face to this wondrous humorous

> character who continually brightens my days with his postings on=



> this bantaba.

> for the second straight day, you have made me laught

> out loud from my guts like an ***** (the way people here

> look at me when i do). you have made me lighten up with new

> energy at the end of my classes when i am just about to drop=



> out of sheer exhaustion. i was so amused by your "how smart

> are u" that i called some of my fellow students to share it

> with them. you just have that special touch. whatever it was

> that that "smart" stuff measures, i apparently don't have enoug=

h

> of it. i only saw 3 f's and had a tougher time finding the=



> 6th f even after i read the answer. whatever it was that you=



> had a purpose for these postings, i have found a special

> purpose for it. it makes me smile just thinking about them

> the whole day.

> keep it up bro moe, if this list does nothing else, it

> helps me get on with my days much better.

> untill i can log on again, this is a verrrry

> light-hearted ...........NNNJJJJAAAAGGGGAAAAA

> =



> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:29:27 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Power failure in the new Airport building.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Momodou Camara, you wrote:



> Last night there had been a current failure in the new terminal

> building at the Gambia International Airport. In the beginning they

> were operating on the emergency supply but that also failed after a

> short time. Could you imagine, there were a few candle lights and I

> was lucky to have a pocket torch light with me inorder to keep an eye

> on my luggage. At one time I saw a car packed infront of the main

> exit with full lights on, giving light in the main building to

> assist the new arrivals with Ghana Airways.

> At least I was there for 1 hour and 40 munites before things were

> normal. The funny thing is that there were full lights in the old

> terminal building.



This reminds me of a similar incident 3 years ago at the Dakar (YOFF)

Airport. Whilst waiting for our baggages upon arrival from AIR AFRIQUE,

the lights went off... NO WARNING whatsoever. We were left in the dark for

almost 45 minutes in one of the most theft-proned airports in Africa.



After that experience, I promised myself that I will never fly with AIR

AFRIQUE or land in DAKAR (YOFF) airport.



> I wonder who was responsible for the mess but this is one of the

> things which has still setting us back in development. The building

> has just been officially opened about two or three ago. There was a

> comment from a waiter that this is what they are living with,

> meaning that this is not time.



Acoording to Jone's Law, "the man who smiles when things go wrong has

thought of someone to blame it on." Like the waiter said, it was the first

time it has happened. Sooner or later they will have to experience is that

marvelous thing that enables you recognize a mistake when you make it

again.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 22:45:12 -0800

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity - correction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi!

In the Kema St=E4d AB job ad, I wrote: "Svenskt medborgare kr=E4vs." I=

t

should have read "Svenskt medborgarskap kr=E4vs". Thanks and sorry for th=

e

typing error.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:

> =



> Hi Per!

> Sorry I couldn=B4t post the job ads yesterday. I was a bit busy=

=2E Here are

> two:

> =



> "Lokalv=E5rdare; Kema St=E4d AB; Huddinge; 971107 (Cleaner; Company Nam=

e)

> =



> St=E4dning av kontorslokaler i Sk=E4rholmens centrum. (Cleaning of offi=

ces)

> Svenskt medborgare kr=E4vs. (SWEDISH CITIZENSHIP REQUIRED)

> Varaktighet: tills vidare. 6 m=E5naders provanst=E4llning. Heltid. Dagt=

id.

> 08.00-17.00. M=E5nadsl=F6n. Kollektiv avtal finns. Tala med Sirrko Frid=

=2E

> KEMA ST=C4D AB

> BOTKYRKAV=C4GEN 4

> BOX 1

> 143 01 V=C5RBY

> Tel 08-740 0090

> (af nr 012900- 700626 SIV)"

> =



> NOTE: Translation mine

> =



> SOURCE: Arbetsf=F6rmedlingen=B4s Homepage:

> http://Jobb.AMV.SE/text/26/971107,010080,240905,1,0129700626.shtml

> ------------------

> =



> "Lokalv=E5rdare; Purgo AB; Stockholm k; 971027

> =



> Kontors st=E4dning. (Office Cleaning)

> Du ska ha st=E4dvana och svenskt medborgarskap (You should have cleanin=

g

> experience and Swedish citizenship)d=E5 kunden samarbetar med f=F6rsvar=

et.

> Varaktighet: tills vidare. Tilltr=E4de 971110. Deltid. 3 timmar/dag,

> 15 timmar/vecka. Timl=F6n. enligt avtal.

> Kollektiv avtal finns. Arbetsplats: Vasagatan 11, Stockholm. Tala med

> Jiri Barvic.

> Purgo AB

> Kl=F6vjestigen 3

> 163 47 SP=C5NGA

> Tel 08-760 3426

> (af nr 013000-704955 )MAL"

> =



> NOTE: Translation mine

> =



> SOURCE: Arbetsf=F6rmedlingens Homepage:

> http://Jobb.AMV.SE/text/55/971027,010080,240915,1,0130704955.shtml

> =



> So you see Per, even for jobs that require no qualification, Swedish

> citizenship is being required nowadays. I=B4m glad that Ba-Musa Ceesay =

was

> able to bring the Norwegian perspective into the issue. Now you know.

> Even in Norway, citizenship is being required for cleaning jobs.

> Buharry=

=2E

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=

--

> MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:

> >

> > Hi Per!

> >

> > You wrote:

> >

> > > Firstly: In the above

> > > statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a

> > > scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship=

, give

> > > me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must=

allow

> > > dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to o=

ur

> > > constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another c=

ountry.

> > > I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries.>

> > >> Correct me if I am wrong, anyone.>

> >

> > There are many jobs in Sweden that require citizenship. To be able to=



> > have for example, some jobs within Telia, the Swedish telecommunicati=

on

> > company, among many other places, you have to be a citizen. With the

> > tough times in Sweden at the moment, the citizenship requirement has

> > gone down from "responsible" jobs to many other jobs. Rummaging throu=

gh

> > "Platsjournalen", the employment listings newspaper, I have seen

> > advertisements for cleaning jobs which require Swedish citizenship. T=

he

> > most depressing aspect of this is that these jobs are hotel or normal=



> > office cleaning jobs, not security-related jobs. I checked my e-mail

> > today when I got home from work. It was a bit late to give you actual=



> > job ads. I=B4ll find some actual job ads tomorrow that require Swedis=

h

> > citizenship and post it and I bet you=B4ll be very surprised to see t=

he

> > nature of those jobs.

> > I have also had discussions with friends who live in Finland =

and Norway

> > who have also indicated that there are certain jobs there (not only

> > those related to security institutions) that require citizenship. The=

re

> > is nothing strange about that. If you go to The Gambia, there are

> > certain jobs you as a foreigner cannot hold.

> > On a related note, research reports in Sweden have indicated =

that the

> > unemployment rates for Swedes by birth and naturalised Swedes is muc=

h

> > better than for non-naturalised immigrants. According to an

> > Arbetsmarknadsstyrelsen report, in 1996, the unemployment rate for

> > non-Nordic citizens was 30,6%, for naturalised Swedes, 19,3% and for

> > Swedes by birth, 7,3%. The report went on to say "j=E4mf=F6rt med

> > utomnordiska medborgare har invandrare med svenskt medborgarskap en

> > b=E4ttre arbetsmarknadssituation."(i.e. compared to non-Nordic citize=

ns,

> > naturalised immigrants have a better labour market situation)

> > (Arbetsmarknaden f=F6r Utomnordiska Medborgare, URA 1997:3, p.9)

> > Another report (Invandrare till Arbete: Ett Handlingsprogram =

f=F6r

> > Arbetsmarknadsverket, Arbetsmarknadsstyrelse,1994,nr.501, p.5) that

> > charted the unemployment figures for different nationalities from 198=

7

> > to 1994 read thus:

> > ARBETSL=D6SHET F=D6R OLIKA MEDBORGARGRUPPER - 16-64 1987-F=D6STA HALV=

=C5RET 1994

> > (UNEMPLOYMENT RATES F=D6R DIFFERENT GROUPS AGED 16-64 - 1987 TO THE F=

IRST

> > HALV OF 1994)

> > Utomeuropeiska (non-European groups) from 14% in 1987- 37% in 1994

> > Utomnordiska (non-Nordic) from 6% to 28.5%

> > Nordiska (Nordic) 4% to 13%

> > Svenska (Swedish) 2% to 8%

> > Another research carried out by Chef magazine to check the at=

titude of

> > bosses towards non-Swedes discovered that 92% of of all bosses would

> > give a Swedish citizen the job whilst 8% would give the job to a

> > non-Swede all other things (education, experience etc.) being equal.

> > (Chef, "=C4r L=E4get Hoppl=F6st", Chef, nr. 3, March 1996, p.20)

> > So you see Per, the situation for non-Swedes is very bad. If =

Gambians

> > can acquire dual citizenship, their situation on the Swedish labour

> > market might improve a bit. The trend in Sweden is basically the same=

in

> > other Nordic countries. I do not have employment any figures for Norw=

ay

> > and Finland at home but for Denmark (according to an OECD report in

> > 1993), the unemployment rate for non-Danes was 28.5% whilst it was 10=

=2E5%

> > for Danes (OECD in Pockettidning, "Invandrare Drabbas H=E5rt av

> > Arbetsl=F6shet", Pockettidning, nr. 23, 1 September 1995, p. 5) Figur=

es

> > for Norway would definitely follow the same trend.

> > In relation to the requirements of other countries for those

> > naturalising to give up their citizenship, we have to first realise t=

hat

> > there are more Gambians in other parts of the world than there are in=



> > Scandinavia. In Sweden, when one is granted Swedish citizenship, one =

has

> > up to 4 years to give up his/her original citizenship. If the

> > authorities in his/her country of citizenship refuse after four years=

to

> > relieve him/her of his/her citizenship, he/she is granted Swedish

> > citizenship on top of the original citizenship. He/she thus acquires

> > dual citizenship. If the person applies for his/her children who are

> > minors and the application is accepted, they get Swedish citizenship

> > without being required to give up their original citizenship. The cho=

ice

> > becomes the parent=B4s. If he/she wants them to have dual citizenship=

,

> > he/she would not apply for them to be relieved of their original

> > citizenship. The Swedish government however warns the parent that it

> > cannot do much if the children are in trouble or are held against the=

ir

> > will in their original country as they are also citizens of that

> > country.

> > In England,if they have not changed the law in the very recen=

t past

> > without my knowledge, one is not required to give up one=B4s citizens=

hip

> > before becoming a British citizen. There are many Gambians there who

> > have both British and Gambian nationalities. I don=B4t know how it is=

in

> > America and other countries. Maybe someone else can help.

> > I=B4ll post some examples of job ads tomorrow. I hope I have =

answered

> > some parts of your questions. Hej d=E5.

> > Buhar=

ry.

> > ---------------------------------------------------------------------=

----

> > Per Grotnes wrote:

> > >

> > > Hi Buharry.

> > > At 16:28 09.11.97 -0800, you wrote among other things:

> > >

> > >

> > > ".......in certain countries such as the Scandinavian ones, one has=

to

> > > be a citizen to have certain types of jobs which are usually respon=

sible

> > > and high-salaried. Many Gambians can meet the requirements stipulat=

ed

> > > for the jobs but are disqualified because of their citizenship."

> > >

> > > Having been ill for a year I have not pestered you people lately, t=

here

> > > have been times where it was hard to shut up, but... Firstly: In th=

e above

> > > statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a

> > > scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship=

, give

> > > me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must=

allow

> > > dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to o=

ur

> > > constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another c=

ountry.

> > > I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries. Co=

rrect me

> > > if I am wrong, anyone.

> > >

> > > perG



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:40:23 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Power failure in the new Airport building.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Correction of the previous mesage.



It should read:



Acoording to Jone's Law, "the man who smiles when things go wrong has

thought of someone to blame it on." Like the waiter said, it was not the

first time it has happened. Sooner or later they will have to learn that

experience is that marvelous thing that enables you recognize a mistake

when you make it again.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow







Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:49:09 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Tragic death of a Gambian lady

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



It is reported that A Gambian lady residing in Silver Spring Maryland

was this morning found murdered in her apartment aledgedly by her Gambian

husband.



Malanding Jaiteh



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:54:58 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian lady

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Malanding, you wrote:

>

> It is reported that A Gambian lady residing in Silver Spring Maryland

> was this morning found murdered in her apartment aledgedly by her Gambian

> husband.

>

> Malanding Jaiteh



AGAIN??????? WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THIS WORLD??? LORD HAVE MERCY!!!!!!!!!!!



We had the the SAME type of tragedy about a few months ago (in New York or

Maryland) where the Gambian husband killed his Gambian wife.



Could some one in Maryland (or any state) please confirm with more

information.



Thank you.



Regards

Moe S. Jallow





Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:00:03 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Dr. Ali Mazrui on Nigeria and Sierra Leone

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Gambia-L,



Dr. Mazrui is probably one of the most brilliant minds on African

affairs today. Here is an excerpt from one of his many articles.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Subject: Dr. Ali Mazrui on Nigeria and Sierra Leone



"..Then came the military coup in Sierra Leone in 1997, which overthrew

the elected government of Ahmad Tejan Kabbah. In this case *Pax Africana*

took a wholly unexpected turn. A military government in Nigeria decided to

defend, and attempt to reinstate, a democratically elected government in

Sierra Leone.



This was certainly an improvement on the older story of Western

democracies propping up military regimes like that of Mobutu Sese Seko,

which was twice saved militarily by the West in the face of a domestic

challenge from its own Shaba province.



I personally would rather see a military regime like that of Nigeria

defending democracy in Sierra Leone, than see a democracy like that of

France or the United States propping up military dictatorships in less

developed countries. Yet for the time being the story of Sierra Leone

seems to be a stalemate. *Pax Africana* has not yet fully triumphed,

though the whole of Africa has condemned the June 1997 coup in Freetown."



---------------------------------

Culled from a longer article entitled "Africa's Own Trusteeship

System: Pax Africana Has Begun" in the latest edition of the

CODESRIA



Bulletin, Number 3, 1997.

----------------------------------



For those interested:



Dr. Mazrui's article can be obtained by writing to The Editor, CODESRIA

(Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa), P.O.

Box 3304, Dakar, Senegal.



You can also e-mail them at <<<



call them on 825 98 22/ 825 98 23.











Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:17:44 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Tragic death of a Gambian lady

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



I hesitated to inform the list earlier because, although the cause of

death has been ruled murder, the husband was being sought to be

informed,not that he was suspected. I fervently hope it was not by the

hands of her husband!!!!! I'll keep the list informed on any new

developments.





Ya Soffie



> ----------

> From:

> Reply To:

> Sent: Thursday, November 13, 1997 3:54 PM

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian lady

>

> Malanding, you wrote:

> >

> > It is reported that A Gambian lady residing in Silver Spring

> Maryland

> > was this morning found murdered in her apartment aledgedly by her

> Gambian

> > husband.

> >

> > Malanding Jaiteh

>

> AGAIN??????? WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THIS WORLD??? LORD HAVE

> MERCY!!!!!!!!!!!

>

> We had the the SAME type of tragedy about a few months ago (in New

> York or

> Maryland) where the Gambian husband killed his Gambian wife.

>

> Could some one in Maryland (or any state) please confirm with more

> information.

>

> Thank you.

>

> Regards

> Moe S. Jallow

>



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 17:00:04 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian lady

Message-ID: <971113170002_-972915716@mrin39>



The lady Agie Sowe live at Hiwitte Ave in Aspenhill Maryland. Its been on TV

that she was found dead in her apartment. The cause of the dead is not yet

known. No arrest has been made.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 17:53:04 -0500

From: "H. Jared" <

To:

Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian lady

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:

>

> It is reported that A Gambian lady residing in Silver Spring Maryland

> was this morning found murdered in her apartment aledgedly by her Gambian

> husband.

>

> Malanding Jaiteh

Yes it is true

The girl is the daughter of Sulay Sowe of Brikama. The husband is fula

from Guinea based in Gambia. May her soul rest in peace.

I do not know the details but I will ask Alhagi Lamar Barry . He knows

the couple.

Habib



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 18:00:16 -0500

From: "H. Jared" <

To:

Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian lady

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> Malanding, you wrote:

> >

> > It is reported that A Gambian lady residing in Silver Spring Maryland

> > was this morning found murdered in her apartment aledgedly by her Gambian

> > husband.

> >

> > Malanding Jaiteh

>

> AGAIN??????? WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THIS WORLD??? LORD HAVE MERCY!!!!!!!!!!!

>

> We had the the SAME type of tragedy about a few months ago (in New York or

> Maryland) where the Gambian husband killed his Gambian wife.

>

> Could some one in Maryland (or any state) please confirm with more

> information.

>

> Thank you.

>

> Regards

> Moe S. Jallow

Moe

I just confermed it.

She was the daughter of Sulay Sowe of Brikama.RIP

Habib



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:41:26 PST

From: "sillah conateh" <

To:

Subject: introduction

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



I was born in Niani Kunting in the Central River Division. I am at the

moment studying in Malysia, Kuala Lumpur. I am pursuing BBA.



It is nice to be part of this group. I hope to be contributing my best

to it's advancement.



Sillah Conateh.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:48:37 PST

From: "sillah conateh" <

To:

Subject: new members

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Can you please include the following people in The Gambia L

as members.



Njundu Sillah <<



Lamin Sawo <<



Marie Saine <<





Thanks.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 22:56:23 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian lady (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text





Sent this earlier on but to Jared's personal address.



Malanding Jaiteh





Forwarded message:

> From

> From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

------------------------------



Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 10:32:27 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Immigration Update (New Immigration Law)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Much of the information contained in this update was supplied by the

National Immigration Forum prior to the passage of the bill in question.





CONGRESS SENDS 245(i), CENTRAL AMERICAN BILLS TO PRESIDENT FOR SIGNATURE

------------------------------------------------------------------------

On Thursday evening, November 13, both the Senate and the House of

Representatives voted to approve and send to President Clinton the

appropriations bill that contains the compromise on Section 245(i). As

reported earlier, there will be no permanent extension. Instead,

immigrants who are already in this country and who have a relative

petition filed for them by January 14th, 1998, will continue to be able to

adjust status to permanent residents under 245(i). It is unclear whether

the familial relationship must exist by the date of enactment.



For employment-based immigrants, the grandfathering agreement covers those

whose employers submit labor certifications and visa petitions on behalf

or their workers by January 14, 1998. Employment-based immigrants who

enter legally and fall out of status will be able to adjust under a

separate provision of law (no fine) if they have not been out of status

for more than a total of 180 days.



Derivative beneficiaries are explicitly included in the grandfathering

compromise, a clarification since the last time we reported on

Congressional action. There is a possibility that the bill will not be

signed by the President for another 10-14 days. This will allow certain

people, most notably winners of the DV-98 Visa Lottery extra time to file

their 245(i) applications.



--------------------------------------------



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





------------------------------



> Does anyone know who this lady is?

>

> Her name is Agi Sowe from Brikama and she has been here in the States

> about 3 years. The husband is a Guinean national who lived in The

> Gambia. He is said to work in the neighborhood where they live but no

> one seems to be able to locate him.



Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 10:50:29 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Africa news highlights

NAIROBI - The death toll from floods in Somalia has topped

500 and relief workers are worried about outbreaks of cholera

and other diseases in the coming weeks, an aid agency said. The

United Nations and Organisation of African Unity say as many as

800,000 people live in areas in southern Somalia affected by the

floods and an estimated 200,000 have been directly hit.



ABUJA - Nigeria's political parties were split over whether

they could accept military ruler General Sani Abacha as a single

candidate for elections, as a government minister has proposed.



ABUJA - Sierra Leone's exiled president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah

arrived in Nigeria for two days of talks with Nigerian military

leader General Sani Abacha, Nigerian officials said.



ACCRA - One man was killed and four policemen seriously

wounded when police clashed with diamond traders in the Ghanaian

town of Akwatia, police and mine officials said.



CAPE TOWN - Nobel peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu

threw his weight behind keeping South Africa's parliament in

Cape Town, saying Pretoria would be greedy to want it.



CAIRO - The Arab League urged the United States to

reconsider sanctions it imposed on Sudan for alleged sponsorship

of terrorism and human rights abuses.



ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia launched a two-day nation-wide polio

immunisation drive targeting 8.5 million under-fives, the

Ministry of Health said.



PARIS - Donor nations pledged about $750 million in aid to

Uganda for the 1998 tax year, roughly the same as the preceding

year, the World Bank said. The Bank said this would include some

$320 million in quickly-disbursed budget support.



LUSAKA - A Zambian court granted a request for medical

attention for a detained army officer who said he had been

tortured by state agents investigating a coup attempt by rebel

soldiers last month.



N'DJAMENA - Chad's President Idriss Deby sacked three of his

ministers after finding them absent when he visited their

ministries, government sources said.



LUANDA - A summit between Angola's war rivals President Jose

Eduardo dos Santos and UNITA leader Jonas Savimbi later this

month could give the country's slow-moving peace process a

boost, officials said.



MAPUTO - The Mozambican government announced that the

country's first multi-party municipal elections would be held on

May 29 next year, five months later than planned.



CAPE TOWN - South African Foreign Minister Alfred Nzo quoted

his British counterpart Robin Cook as saying Britain planned to

invite Arab and African teams to assess Scotland as a venue for

a Lockerbie bombing trial.



CAPE TOWN - President Nelson Mandela will urge his

Indonesian counterpart Suharto to free jailed East Timor rebel

leaders when Suharto visits South Africa next week, Foreign

Minister Alfred Nzo said.



--------------------------------------

Courtesy Africa News Online













------------------------------ Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 15:03:03 PSTFrom: "Jobst Münderlein" < joppl@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: some questionsMessage-ID: < 19971111230303.17418.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plaincan anyone please answer the following questions:1) Who could inform me about the activities of GAMSEM?2) How does the word democracy translate into Mandinka, Wollof or theother local languages in the Gambia?3) Who can tell me if the Gambian housemaids or watchmen have ever triedto organise themselves. Or if they have ever voice out any protest?4) Is the Daily Observer online know apart from some selected issues? Orany other newspaper?Best regards. Jobst______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 23:00:21 +0000From: " wendela@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dr. Gamble...info requestMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Sent by wendela@commit.gm (Wendela Van Bilderbeek)via Commit>In a message dated 11/8/97 12:59:48 PM, you wrote:>< Dr. Gamble asked me if anyone knows the answers to the following questions:>1. There is an old custom in The GAmbia of someone giving a small present in>the hope of getting a present of greater value in return. Is there any word>in Gambian languages, including Creole, for this procedure?>2. Does anybody know the names of the old landing places on the South bank>opposite Karantaba?>3. Has anybody ever heard of the following places which travellers mentioned>in earlier centuries...Pompetory, Jerekunde, Bereck or Pereck, Oranto,>Massamacoadum, Ponor, Jalacuna. And where are they?>Any answers would be appreciated.>Baraka - Liz Stewart Fatty>>>1. "Roatal" refering to the presents given to cousins (but limited toones uncle's son or daughter) at the time of the muslim feast of "Tobaski"when muslims sacrifice lamba etc... . This gift can take different formsranging from drinks to ones clothes and other likes. The giver in returnobliged to give bigger presents ranging from new clothes to relativelylarge sums of money etc... etc... .3. dont know the others but Jerekunde sounds like the biggest town in theGanbia called Serekunda which is comprised of various areas such asLatrikunda, Dippa Kunda, Talinding Kunjang, Bundung or Bubdung-ka-kundaetc... etc... . This Town was founded by Sere Jobe after whom the town wasnamed after.Momodou Njie (Cho)wendela------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 21:39:14 -0600 (CST)From: Nyang Njie < st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:reparationsMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.971111121048.22249A-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,a friend of mine sent me this email from the U.K. It is aboutslavery and reparations and I found it interesting and hopefully we canstart a new dialoque on this subject. Also I wanted to acknowledge theauthor but that information was not furnished to me.Jere Jef,Daddy Njie.************************************************************************Britain is not alone in being responsible for the enslavement,exploitation and colonalisation of Africa and Africans,thereis no doubt however Britain played a major role.The demand for reparations is made not only of Britain but of allnations engaged in the Slave Trade and subsequent colonialisationof Africa. Those of us based in Britain who are of African origin have aduty at the very least to understand why we are in Britain and what partthese events have had in the creation of Britain's history and wealth.Africa continues to be economically exploited and abused and it'scheckered history of so called self rule is used as evidence of anintrinsic inability of Africans to govern ourselves. What we within theAfrica Reparations Movement contend is that there is little democracy inAfrica and that this is the direct legacy of imperialism. The hasty pullout by Belgium, Britain and France of colonies that were ill prepared forself rule has created a climate in which corruption and maladministrationhave become widescale in many countries.There has been no apology for the enslavement of millions of Africanpeople, and there are some today that continue to argue that slavery wasgenerally a good thing because it "introduced us to civilisation". Thispresupposes that there was no culture or civilisation in Africa before theonslaught by Europe. Even if one accepts Europe's version of whatconstitutes civilisation there is ample evidence that medicine, mathematics,complex social organisation, engineering were but a few of the achievementsof Africa and Africans in the centuries prior to contact with Europe.. The19th Century is replete with attempts to both deny and destroy evidence ofAfrican culture. It was in this century as capitalism expanded andconsolidated that ideological justification began to be developed for theoppression of African peoples and resources.It was the belief that Africans were(are) inferior human beings thatjustified not only the absence of financial compensation for slavery toAfrican peoples but the carve up of Africa by the 5 European powers in the1880's. When Britain abolished the slave trade in 1834 slave holders werepaid 20 millions in compensation not a penny was paid to former slaves. Inmany instances the rights and opportunities for former slaves was madeworse when slavery was abolished which indicates a punitive and inhumanerelationship with Africa peoples, a legacy which we believe stillpersists. It is not only that of all peoples against whom a major wrong hasbeen done we should receive reparations as other peoples have done in thepast, we are now beginning to calculate the damage not only in terms ofthe 10 to 20 million African people who were murdered during the MiddlePassage we are also looking at the loss to Africa of its fittest andfinest. We know that the old, the sick, the disabled were not taken, onlythose young fit and active. What must the impact have been to Africanvillages to loose its most economically and socially active? We cannotbegin to put a monetary figure of this but if we are to repair the damageof enslavement we must begin to consider the whole legacy of enslavement.When we have raised the issue of Reparations publicly we have encountereda European concern solely with money. They ask how much will it cost?We consider this and offensive question which yet again reduces Africanpeoples to the level of commodities. Is it not enough that Europe createda whole social institution out of buying and selling African people nowthey can only see us in terms of money. When we speak of reparations wespeak of mear' repair. We wish to repair the damage to us psychologically,economically, historically and financially. When demand, the return of ourArtifacts stolen, misinterpreted and abused museums and Collectors in theWest. We demand the creation of free and fair commodity markets forAfrican goods and the ending of cash crops for the benefit of Europe andnot local communities. We demand democracy in Africa and not leaderssupported and sustained by Governments and Corporations in whose interestscorrupt rulers govern. We demand the creation of a Continent fit forAfrican people in which we can discover and develop skills and resourcesthat are sustainable and in keeping with our best African Traditions.Reparations means that as peoples of Africa origin we can valueourselves as highly as others value themselves' the psychological damageto us of skin lightening, and of elevating thing European over thingsAfrican can only do us harm. There may be things to be learned from Europeand Europeans but there are things that Europe could usefully learn formAfrica and Africans. A new relationship must be forged in which there ismutual respect and equality, this cannot happen whilst there is no repairto the devastating damage done by enslavement. Africa, Africans and Europemust understand and repair the basis of the current relationship.There are very pressing reasons for a new relationship with Africa.African peoples in Europe are increasingly finding ourselves subject toovert persecution and discrimination as the barriers go up around fortressEurope. And as the trading blocks of North America and the Pacific Rimdevelop and Eastern Europe is brought closer to the West so the economicisolation of Africa is seen to be manifest.For well over a hundred yearsAfrica has been seen only in terms of a repository of raw materials forthe West, to be plundered and exploited as they wished. We would be illadvised to ignore the wider global perspective of current economic andpolitical developments. If Africa is to survive we must play our part inits survival. Is it possible for Africa to be economically self sufficient,especially if this included trade with the African Diaspora? What would bethe impact on local environments if rather than cash crops Africa producedfood stuffs for its own population with the majority of its trade internalrather than external to Africa? What would an Africa wide transportationsystem look like that connected Sierra Leone to Zambia without having tofly first to London or Zurich. These are not irrelevant or impracticalquestions but they are ones that are not currently being addressed. Weneed to put our skills and energies into Africa. We need to reverse thebrain drain from Africa and the Caribbean to the US, Canada and Europe.Our own self interest demands that we have somewhere to go when the goinggets tough and we should look very seriously at recent Europeanhistory as we witness the rise of fascism in France, Germany, Belgium andBritain. There may be little point in us saying we were born here or that weare really British or French. German Jews protested as they were pushedinto incinerators that they were German. This is a very bleak scenario andit is one that we hope will not arise but it would be foolhardy to imaginethat it could not happen. What are our options? And are we playing into thehands of fascists and racists by saying that we should leave Europe. Webelieve that there are sound pragmatic reasons why we should want to makeAfrica a place fit for Africans. firstly it would be an insurance policyagainst rising fascism. Secondly why should we not consider going toAfrica if we can think of going to Canada or the USA. If as webelieve we win the argument for financial compensation Africa would becomea viable option for people of African origin to live and invest in. Andwhen Africa is strong the standing of African peoples will also be strong.We do not demand that all people of African origin should return toAfrica what we seek instead is to make it a place of preference. Some ofus because of family and friends will want to stay here, this must be aright one that will continue to fight for. But we also want to dispel thelies and myths that make the idea of all things African so negative. We didnot come to Europe because of the weather we came because it was, we weretold the motherland (or fatherland). We came because there were feweconomic choices for us if we wished to prosper. Given our skills of survivaland of creativity we can make Africa a place where all African peoples canbe free to achieve our full potential. Reparations starts with our selfimage. Let us be proud to be African.------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 22:52:02 -0500 (EST)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: "Rotal"Message-ID: < 971111225202_-1476378261@mrin45.mail.aol.com Jabou, you are right on I can add that during xtmas time, ny aunt Tanta Fama,use to do just that Rotal nyu. My father in turn would recepricate during"Tobaski" and buy her what she wants. I hope this helps Liz.ThanksDaddy Sang.------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 00:37:56 -0500 (EST)From: TOURAY1@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dr. Gamble...info requestMessage-ID: < 971112003756_540524538@mrin40.mail.aol.com Hey,I know we Mandinkos call that 'FITAROO'.That is refering to the presents given to cousins.Lams------------------------------Date: Tue, 11 Nov 1997 10:03:32 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 01bcee6f$ec51dde0$LocalHost@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitJobst!Thanks for your response.Both your concern and warning are welltaken.I am sure you will agree with me that the atmosphere for thisbantaba,like its gambian namesake,is mostly festive and jovial,which ipersonally like and enjoy a lot,and i am sure the same could be said aboutyou.But again,like its namesake,this bantaba must seriously and honestlydebate from time to time issues that could have profound consequences forthe future of the village.Having said all these,I would to tell you to CHEER UP! for the carnivalatmosphere is back again at the bantabaaa!Regards Bassss!P.S.FaFa Jawara was a popular name given to our former President,espwithin the Mandinka speaking communities.-----Original Message-----From: Jobst Münderlein < joppl@hotmail.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Wednesday, November 12, 1997 7:52 AMSubject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity>I'm sorry I can comment on any of the contributions made today, But I>would like to tell everyone who is contributing that I find the topic>very interesting. Although at times I was feeling a little disturbed by>some of the comments. Especially when then debate between Jorn and Bass>started. Putting it very brief:>I think the aspect of racism when discussing a tribe or ethnic identity>should be treated with great care. Cliches are never fair to the>individual.>And as a young German I would like to remind you that the Germans>thought they had a similar relation as the one between the Gambians and>the Narrs. The Germans disregarded the Jews because of many things.>Certainly there was some reason to realize the economic power the Jews>were able to accumulate over history. But why did they do so? Because>until Isreal was founded they never had a country of their own. they>were forced to live in permanent exil. And the easiest and most>independent way of surviving was to do business which is not>bound to a place like farming and the like. It all ended in the greatest>desater mankind had to suffer the holocaust.>The experience I have made with some Lebanese in the Gambia tells me>that most are very concerned about how the country is developing and>thats because they do intermingle and identify with the country and its>people.>I would like to add some questions that I have:>Habib: who are the Lebanese jjc’s?>Daddy Njie: who are the Tabans and the Eids?>Bass: what does the expression Fafa Jawara imply?>best regards and good night to everyone. Jobst>______________________________________________________>Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 06:38:04 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.comSubject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 3469BF4C.6496@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBassirou Dodou Drammeh wrote:> => Jobst!> Thanks for your response.Both your concern and warning are we=ll> taken.I am sure you will agree with me that the atmosphere for this> bantaba,like its gambian namesake,is mostly festive and jovial,which i> personally like and enjoy a lot,and i am sure the same could be said abou=> you.But again,like its namesake,this bantaba must seriously and honestly> debate from time to time issues that could have profound consequences for=> the future of the village.> => Having said all these,I would to tell you to CHEER UP! for the carnival> atmosphere is back again at the bantabaaa!> => Regards Bassss!> => P.S.> FaFa Jawara was a popular name given to our former President,esp> within the Mandinka speaking communities.> => -----Original Message-----> From: Jobst M=FCnderlein < joppl@hotmail.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Date: Wednesday, November 12, 1997 7:52 AM> Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity> => >> >I'm sorry I can comment on any of the contributions made today, But I> >would like to tell everyone who is contributing that I find the topic> >very interesting. Although at times I was feeling a little disturbed by> >some of the comments. Especially when then debate between Jorn and Bass> >started. Putting it very brief:> >I think the aspect of racism when discussing a tribe or ethnic identity> >should be treated with great care. Cliches are never fair to the> >individual.> >And as a young German I would like to remind you that the Germans> >thought they had a similar relation as the one between the Gambians and> >the Narrs. The Germans disregarded the Jews because of many things.> >Certainly there was some reason to realize the economic power the Jews> >were able to accumulate over history. But why did they do so? Because> >until Isreal was founded they never had a country of their own. they> >were forced to live in permanent exil. And the easiest and most> >independent way of surviving was to do business which is not> >bound to a place like farming and the like. It all ended in the greatest=> >desater mankind had to suffer the holocaust.> >The experience I have made with some Lebanese in the Gambia tells me> >that most are very concerned about how the country is developing and> >thats because they do intermingle and identify with the country and its> >people.> >> >I would like to add some questions that I have:> >> >Habib: who are the Lebanese jjc=92s?> >Daddy Njie: who are the Tabans and the Eids?> >Bass: what does the expression Fafa Jawara imply?> >> >best regards and good night to everyone. Jobst> >> >> >> >______________________________________________________> >Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com > >HelloThe Lebanese JJCees are the newcomers who came recently from =Senegal,Sierra Leone or Liberia after the turmoils in those countries. =Like Basss and Joanna rightly said these later commers have not been =part of the original family type settings we all proudly know when we =mingled and parited etc together with the local indiginous Gambians. The =same is true for the Akus and the Fulls also. There are some Fukani =families that settled in the Gambia over 100 years ago . How can you =bundle them up with the ones who came just a few years ago who do not =even know the street names of Banjul ( whic is one my my quick tests for =a REAL Gambian - I ask them if they know the names of some off side =street in Banjul say for example Wellesly or Denton or James Senegal and =if they cannot recall or pin point then I assume they are JJCees!!I hope that anwers my question.Peace =Habib------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 06:39:07 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.comSubject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 3469BF8B.4A32@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit chakys@image.dk wrote:> Hello to the G-lers,> I think that the narr's issue is shameful; because of the lack of> tolerance and the right to the difference. The narr or lebanases are> probably bad examples in Gambia, but the main question is who help> them to be that bad according to our economic and social norms.> I think you should better point at our leaders who give the> opportunity to such a kind of unpleasant situation. They have to be> more responsible in order to give a priority to the people> well-being.> Honestly! people who'd been living over the years in the Gambia must> be considered as normal cityzens. I do believe their contributions> can be great. The diversity can just be an advantage. The U.S is a> typical example . Think about it!!!!!!!!> The national convergence will give a better chance to all those> peoples who are not feeling to be gambians. They will really> appreciate that. We have to admit as a fact that the narr' shops are> a great convenience to be all over the country.> We need to stop being corrupted and give more opportunities to any of> us to improve our living condition and empede the xenophoby to take> over our indulgence.> Chakys.Well saidWell saidHabib------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 06:49:06 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.comSubject: Re: some questionsMessage-ID: < 3469C1E2.46FA@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableJobst M=FCnderlein wrote:> => can anyone please answer the following questions:> => 1) Who could inform me about the activities of GAMSEM?> 2) How does the word democracy translate into Mandinka, Wollof or the> other local languages in the Gambia?> 3) Who can tell me if the Gambian housemaids or watchmen have ever tried> to organise themselves. Or if they have ever voice out any protest?> 4) Is the Daily Observer online know apart from some selected issues? Or> any other newspaper?> => Best regards. Jobst> => ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.comJobst, Jallow Jallow of the Gambia Union or anyone of his followers can easily =answer these questions. I remember during the first civil unrests in th =earlt sixties and late fifties when we were in high school with the then =FIELD FORCE from Bakau ," Jallow is our leader we shall not be moved like =a tree planted by the water" was a household song . Good old days.Habib------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 13:25:40 -0500 (EST)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: No SubjectMessage-ID: < 971112132536_1903612313@mrin54.mail.aol.com Jobst Munderlein,What is your purpose for enquiring about the activities of Gamsen?Jabou JohJobst Muenderlein wrote:> can anyone please answer the following questions:> 1) Who could inform me about the activities of GAMSEM?> 2) How does the word democracy translate into MandinkaWollof or the> other local languages in the Gambia?> 3) Who can tell me if the Gambian housemaids or watchmen have ever tried> to organise themselves. Or if they have ever voice out any protest?> 4) Is the Daily Observer online know apart from some selected issues? Or> any other newspaper?> Best regards. Jobst> ______________________________________________________> Get Your PrivateFree Email at http://www.hotmail.comJobst Jallow Jallow of the Gambia Union or anyone of his followers can easilyanswer these questions. I remember during the first civil unrests in thearlt sixties and late fifties when we were in high school with the thenFIELD FORCE from Bakau" Jallow is our leader we shall not be moved likea tree planted by the water" was a household song . Good old days.Habib----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from relay19.mail.aol.com12 Nov 1997 06:53:19 -0500Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu12 Nov 1997 06:53:15 -050012 Nov 1997 03:53:07 -0800Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu12 Nov 1997 03:52:55 -0800Received: from smtp1.erols.com12 Nov 1997 03:52:54 -0800Received: from LOCALNAME12 Nov 1997 06:59:16 -050012 Nov 1997 06:49:06 -0800Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: some questionsReferences: < 19971111230303.17418.qmail@hotmail.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableX-Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.comX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 10:43:00 PSTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian students: From the frying pan to .........Message-ID: < 19971112184300.18186.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainAmigos,Is this ridiculous or what???? My comments later.....Jai.> Nigeria to Absorb Displaced Gambian Students> Africa News Service> 10-NOV-97> LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA, 11/10/97)> - Nigeria has agreed to admit some> 32 Gambian students evacuated> from the University of Sierra> Leone, following the political crisis> in that country, an official said> Monday.> The Nigerian minister of state for> education, Iyabo Anisulowo, said> the students would be absorbed by> Nigerian universities. Their areas of> studies were not stated.> Visiting Gambian Secretary of State> for the Interior Momodou Bojang> requested for the absorption of the> students when he met Anisulowo.> The education ministry quoted> Anisolowo as saying that Nigeria> and Gambia enjoyed good relations> and that Nigeria would always be> ready to help Gambia.> Since the independence of these> two former British colonies, Nigeria> has helped Gambia with personnel> at the judicial, military and civil> service level.> Both countries have a military> assistance pact, under which> Nigerian instructors are sent to train> members of the Gambian armed> forces.> The announcement of the latest> education assistance came a day> after Gambian President Yayah> Jammeh's three-day official visit to> Nigeria.> He stopped over Friday on his way> from the Gabon summit of the> African, Caribbean and Pacific> states.> During the visit, he had talks with> the Nigerian leader, Gen. Sani> Abacha, on bilateral and regional> issues.> By Paul Ejime, PANA Staff> Correspondent______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 11:41:14 -0800From: MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU Message-ID: < 199711121941.LAA05690@mx3.u.washington.edu This is my take on the prostitution issue regarding Nigeria:"Have we lost our humanity?"I would like to put a different spin on this issue:First, we will all recognize and agree that self preservation isa defining characteristic of humans/animals; all of us wouldagree that, with rare exceptions, every individual wants to live.Indeed, theologians have presented heaven as possessingattributes of unimaginable beauty, perfection, elegance; a placeof eternal joy and happiness the entry of which begins at deathhowever, under normal circumstances, even the most religious anddevout amongst us would not pray to die. Recently, (true orfiction) there have been reports of cannibalism in South Korearesulting from unprecedented hunger and starvation; in many wartorn countries it has not been rare to hear stories ofcannibalism. You see brothers and sisters, when it comes down toit, people will even eat each other in order to live. Survival,I submit to you, is a human instinct.If, then, survival is a human instinct and individuals willlive if they can, individuals will, therefore, do all they couldto survive. We all know that as we dialogue on this forum thisvery minute someone in Africa is dying (gradually or now) fromhunger and starvation; individuals are dying from malnutritionbecause of not having enough to eat. Faced with a life and deathsituation, who can then ask a family to be humane, descent, moral....? If a family must survive and the only alternative (the onlyviable alternative I might add) is prostitution, what matters tothat family is not decency, morality, or humane; what matters tothat family is a survival question. The family is certainly notrobing anyone of his or her belongings! The family certainly isnot killing anyone to maintain its livelihood. Such a family hasa reality; an unquestionable reality that no one seems to solvefor them. A people failed by nature, failed by the rest of theworld, failed by their own people and leaders, who can ask such apeople to be descent or humane faced with a survivalor death question. The question, "have we lost ourhumanity?," should not be directed to families engaged in suchactivities in my opinion. Reasoning and personal experienceshould tell us that no family, no family will, by choice,prostitute its own; it is contrary to all instincts observed inthe family by experts.The question, "Have we lost our humanity?," must, therefore,be directed to those that forced these families in to suchdegrading, degenerative and indecent level of ruin. The singersays, "In the abundance of water, the fool is thirsty."Certainly, in the case of Nigeria it is in the midst of plenty,in the abundance of water, even the wise is thirsty and hungry;because the people are denied to drink and eat amidst plenty andleft to starve. Have we lost our humanity? Have we lost ourdecency? Have we lost our human touch ..., to let a peopledegenerate in to such a condition. We certainly have the rightto complaining about our history of colonialism, our history ofslavery, and how history of .... but in Nigeria where one of theworlds most valued products (oil) is in abundance, no excuse canbe given for having the majority, a considerable majority, livingin such degrading conditions, forcing them in to dehumanizingactivities. Bad, when an external source is responsible forsuch; beyond comprehension when a people does it to their ownpeople. You can be religious, you can be moral, you can behumane when life is normal; however, when life is not normal,when basic survival items are uncertain, when you eat breakfastand don't know whether you will eat lunch, morality is not, couldnot, and should not be the yard stick of measurement. Theultimate source of the indecency, the degeneracy, the inhumanityof a people failed by nature, failed by the rest of the world,and, indeed, failed by its own is from these failures not fromwithin. When death shows its ugly face, one does and must doeverything possible to escape!!!PeaceMamadi Corra------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 11:46:44 PSTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Meet a Woman Called ULENIWOMA - By Obaro Ikime (fwd)Message-ID: < 19971112194737.6099.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainFolks,The article below is one of the most moving ones I have ever read thusfar in my short life. Please read it and see for yourself...brilliantpiece!!!!Any feminist in the house????Jainaba.Democracy guarantees nothing; only good people, and good visionaryleadership does.*********************************************************************Category: EditorialDate of Article: 10/29/97Topic: Meet a Woman Called ULENIWOMAAuthor: Obaro IkimeFull Text of Article:THE crowing of the cock woke me up from my deep sleep. The crowingsounded as if the cock was perching by the hole in the wall that servedasa window in my bedroom. It was so near and it was so penetrating. I wasirritated by the fact that even before I could overcome the displeasureof disturbed sleep the cock crew again. Why won't the damned cock holdits peace? Or move far away from my window-hole? I felt like getting upand throwing something at the cock. Then suddenly I relaxed. I actuallysmiled at my own bad humour. Has not God made the cock to herald thecoming of dawn everyday? Should not the cock do its appointed work? Thecock crew again. I felt guilty. It was time to wake up. But my body wasnot ready. Yet, I had to get out of my bed. I yawned and stretched. ThenI swung my feet from my bed.My bed is one of my prized possessions. It is an old iron with springs.Years of usage had weakened all the springs. My increasing weight hastaken its toll on them. I hear that the white man has made somethingthat you put on the springs so that when you lie on it, you do not feelthe hardness of the springs. I don't have that thing for my bed. What Ihave are two hand-woven mats and a thoroughly non-blanket that one of mydaughters gave to me some few years back. These days when I sit on mybed the springs crack with my weight and sag towards the floor. But I amglad that I have an iron bed. My mates do not have an iron bed, only myhusband has a better bed.I swung my feet from the bed. Then I stood up. On the floor was myyoungest child. I woke him up as I made for the door. I went to the backof the house to empty my bladder. Then I got back to my room and gotsome water in a cup. I washed my face and picked up my pako (chewingstick). Pako in mouth, I headed for the kitchen area to boil water formy bath. While the water heated up, I swept my side of the compound,while my son swept the room and verandah. There were a few other choresto be seen to.Because I had a long way to go to the market, I had to leave home veryearly. Luckily, it wasn't my turn to cook for my husband today. Anotherwife had that duty. My son is in primary school. I gave him money to buyogi and akara to eat before walking to his school which was some two anda half kilometres from our home. Just as the late risers were getting upand laying around a bit on their varandahs, I had my basket on my headmaking for the bus stop nearest our homestead. It is a fairly long walkand each day I feel a little tired by the time I get there. Today wouldbe worse because I have to go to another bus stop to catch a bus thatwill take me to a nearby village to buy tomatoes, pepper and greenvegetables which I sell in Ibadan at the Bodija Market. My customer inthat village had assured me she would be ready when I come.The bus ride to the village was rather rough and long. The bus keptstopping, being re-started, stopping and being re-started. We werenearly all women. From the way the bus smelt, it was clear many of ushad not had their bath that morning! Many still had their pako in theirmouths.And some even spat on the floor of the bus. Eventually, we got to thevillage which I was going. I got off the bus. My customer was ready.Three baskets of tomatoes, two of pepper (tatase) and two of greenvegetables. By the time I had paid for them, I wasn't sure I could paymy transport back to Ibadan. So I asked my customer to let me have N20back. She kindly agreed, saying I should not forget to pay it back on mynext visit.I waited for a very long time before I could get transport back toIbadan. This worried me because I did not want to miss the morningmarket. Eventually, a bus came along and picked me. The driver was veryunfriendly. He made me pay almost thrice the normal charge for mywares. Other passengers begged him to reduce the charge but he refused.I agreed to his terms, though I was some N10.00 short. When the busconductor came to collect the money, I gave him all I had. He asked forthe remaining N10. I pleaded with him to let us get to the market inIbadan where I could borrow from a friend. He refused. Eventually, awoman in the bus gave me the N10, saying she knew my place in the marketand would come and collect the money during the day. I thanked herprofusely.At Bodija Market, I laid out my wares. I don't have a stall. But I havea place which I use everyday. I put on my broad- brimmed hat made fromstraw to shield me from the heat of the day. It was a particularly hotday. Luckily, it was a good day for me. Buyers kept calling and buying.By sunset, I had less than a basket of tomatoes left. All the pepper andgreen vegetables had been sold. I had made a profit of some N350, withjust half a basket of tomatoes left. I asked my neighbour to keep an eyeon my tomatoes so I could go and buy what I would cook for myself andchild when I got home. By the time I was ready to leave for home, it wasalready dark. The woman who gave me N10 called to collect her money. Ithanked her again.When I got home, my son was saying he was hungry, and none of the otherwives could give him anything to eat. Fortunately, I had bought him somebread, N20 worth. I gave him the loaf which he began to devour hungrily.I set to cook us our evening meal. By the time we had dinner, I was morethan ready to go to bed. But luck was not on my side. My husband sentfor me. When I entered his parlour, I knew something was wrong. I kneltto greet him and to ask what he wanted me for. He said he hadn't eatendinner; could I cook him something? I pointed out that I was not thecook for that day and had not prepared myself to cook for him. Heshouted at me angrily."Are you mad, I say go and get me food. Or have you gone deaf too?"My husband is a very greedy man when it comes to food. He never givesus, the wives, money for food. But he can eat three times what wewomen eat. Whoever is cooking for him has to cook extra hard thatweek if she's to get him enough food. What I had was for me and mychild. I had to go back to the kitchen. Fortunately, I had elubo (yamflour) at home. I made some amala. And I had to cook a little more meatto add to what was left of the ewedu soup I had made earlier.By the time my husband had eaten, and I had cleared up the plates, I wasready to drop dead out of fatigue. The heat of the day had taken itstoll. My son was already fast asleep on the floor of my room. I was soweak, I thought a cold bath would refresh me. As I was bathing, one ofthe children was sent to call me. My husband was calling. So, after Icame out of the bathroom and rubbed my body, I walked over to myhusband. He was in his bedroom. I knew what that meant. I was in no moodto sleep with him. But to say so is to invite severe beating, afterwhich he would still insist on sex. So, I resigned myself. I went backto close the door to my room. Then I went in to him. It was a tiringnight. My husband kept waking me up.Before I knew it, the cock crew. That cock again! Now another roundwould begin. All for what? To train my children and to meet the sexdemands of my husband. That is all I live for. To meet the demands of myhusband and to train my children. The father of those children hardlycares for or about them. But it is his name they answer at school, notmine. He hardly buys them clothes or give them money. Yet they say wetoo are human beings. We hear that some woman in Abuja is trying to helpus.Perhaps, before I die that help will sip down to me. For now I am what Iam. There is no meaning to my life, save for the children God has givenme. I live for them. I just pray that when they are all grown, they willmake my life worthwhile. I labour from sunrise to sunset and often farinto the night, everyday, every week, every month, every year. No onebut my children value my sweat. Even they hardly say "thank you." Forthem it is a duty that I owe them. No one owes me any duty. What a life.One day you will meet me and know me. My name is ULENIWOMA - theUnLEttered NIgerian WOMAn.*********************************************************************Dr. Obaro Ikime is a History Lecturer at the University of Ibadan,Nigeria.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 14:05:24 PSTFrom: "Jobst Münderlein" < joppl@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Mobutus gold in the GambiaMessage-ID: < 19971112220524.2522.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainI have just now (Wednesday, 12.11.1997, 22.15h) seen a short report onthe German TV channel ZDF about the above. It’s unbelievable.A German Journalist (Jürgen Roth) has done some research to find outabout Mobutus wealth. He came across the company „Yoshad“ I think inGeneva that had transferred Gold to the Gambia. The company belongs toMobutus son „Kungulu Mobutu“. A swiss banker confirmed that around 100tons of gold (value: over 2 Billion $!!!) were transfered to Westafrica.The Journalist went to the Gambia to find out. The had differentcontacts that showed them around in Banjul and upcountry. He saw fivesafes in a house in the south of Banjul, each contaning dozens ofgoldblock each weighing between 3-5 kilogramm. Additionally there washuge sacks and buckets with unmellted goldsand. They went to a placearound 100km from Banjul were the journalist was shown even more goldburried in a place with tight security.The context of this must be noted: Kabilas who ousted the Mobutu regimeseems to be worrying that the Mobutuclan might try to set up an army toregain power in former Zaire. Therefore Kabila has set up aninternational committee to find and secure the money and wealth mobutuhad stolen from the country. So far only about 150 Million Dollar couldbe confiscated in Europe.As soon as there are any additional news in the papers I willleteverybody know.Peace Jobst______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 18:12:53 -0500 (EST)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Mobutu's gold in GambiaMessage-ID: < 971112180258_43072810@mrin52.mail.aol.com Well, l must say that l find this one a little far fetched. How could someGambian have brought all that gold into the country un-detected, especiallythe way customs goes over everything with a fine toothed comb thses days. Andif one speculates that the Government knows something about it, why wouldthey entrust it to someone who would keep it in a safe in their house andthen readily lead foreign journalists to it at their asking? Very unlikely,and a bit far fetched.Jabou.I have just now (Wednesday, 12.11.1997, 22.15h) seen a short report onthe German TV channel ZDF about the above. It's unbelievable.A German Journalist (Juergen Roth) has done some research to find outabout Mobutus wealth. He came across the company "Yoshad" I think inGeneva that had transferred Gold to the Gambia. The company belongs toMobutus son "Kungulu Mobutu". A swiss banker confirmed that around 100tons of gold (value: over 2 Billion $!!!) were transfered to Westafrica.The Journalist went to the Gambia to find out. The had differentcontacts that showed them around in Banjul and upcountry. He saw fivesafes in a house in the south of Banjul, each contaning dozens ofgoldblock each weighing between 3-5 kilogramm. Additionally there washuge sacks and buckets with unmellted goldsand. They went to a placearound 100km from Banjul were the journalist was shown even more goldburried in a place with tight security.The context of this must be noted: Kabilas who ousted the Mobutu regimeseems to be worrying that the Mobutuclan might try to set up an army toregain power in former Zaire. Therefore Kabila has set up aninternational committee to find and secure the money and wealth mobutuhad stolen from the country. So far only about 150 Million Dollar couldbe confiscated in Europe.As soon as there are any additional news in the papers I willleteverybody know.Peace Jobst______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from relay13.mail.aol.com (relay13.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.13])by air18.mail.aol.com (v36.0) with SMTP; Wed, 12 Nov 1997 17:25:21 -0500Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.3])by relay13.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id RAA09314;Wed, 12 Nov 1997 17:06:50 -0500 (EST)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid OAA13999; Wed, 12 Nov 1997 14:06:27 -0800Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu [140.142.13.230])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid OAA11648 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Wed, 12 Nov 199714:06:04 -0800Received: from hotmail.com (F14.hotmail.com [207.82.250.25])by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with SMTPid OAA23894 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 12 Nov 1997 14:05:56-0800Received: (qmail 2523 invoked by uid 0); 12 Nov 1997 22:05:24 -0000Received: from 129.70.37.29 by www.hotmail.com with HTTP;Wed, 12 Nov 1997 14:05:24 PSTMessage-Id: < 19971112220524.2522.qmail@hotmail.com Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 14:05:24 PSTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Jobst Muenderlein" < joppl@hotmail.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Mobutus gold in the GambiaContent-Type: text/plainX-Originating-IP: [129.70.37.29]X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 18:21:10 -0500 (EST)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian students and NigeriaMessage-ID: < 971112182110_244122292@mrin40.mail.aol.com Jai,l must say that l fail to see the ridiculousness in this. It sure beats thembeing left hanging like some Sierra Leonian univ. students l found in Gambiathis summer. One of them was due to graduate this summer and the other onewas in his second year. They didn't know where to go or what to do as far asthe continuation of their education was concerned. l also remember one ofthem telling me that their academic records had been burned or something tothat effect when l suggested transferring to another univ. l bet they wishedthat someone would have arranged for them to continue somehow. These two boysand their mom were staying with my sister and her husband who are goodfriends with their parents, and it broke my heart everytime l talked tothem. They just sat around looking depressed every day.Jabou.******JabouAmigos,Is this ridiculous or what???? My comments later.....Jai.> Nigeria to Absorb Displaced Gambian Students> Africa News Service> 10-NOV-97> LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA, 11/10/97)> - Nigeria has agreed to admit some> 32 Gambian students evacuated> from the University of Sierra> Leone, following the political crisis> in that country, an official said> Monday.> The Nigerian minister of state for> education, Iyabo Anisulowo, said> the students would be absorbed by> Nigerian universities. Their areas of> studies were not stated.> Visiting Gambian Secretary of State> for the Interior Momodou Bojang> requested for the absorption of the> students when he met Anisulowo.> The education ministry quoted> Anisolowo as saying that Nigeria> and Gambia enjoyed good relations> and that Nigeria would always be> ready to help Gambia.> Since the independence of these> two former British colonies, Nigeria> has helped Gambia with personnel> at the judicial, military and civil> service level.> Both countries have a military> assistance pact, under which> Nigerian instructors are sent to train> members of the Gambian armed> forces.> The announcement of the latest> education assistance came a day> after Gambian President Yayah> Jammeh's three-day official visit to> Nigeria.> He stopped over Friday on his way> from the Gabon summit of the> African, Caribbean and Pacific> states.> During the visit, he had talks with> the Nigerian leader, Gen. Sani> Abacha, on bilateral and regional> issues.> By Paul Ejime, PANA Staff> Correspondent______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from relay15.mail.aol.com (relay15.mail.aol.com [172.31.106.74])by air09.mail.aol.com (v36.0) with SMTP; Wed, 12 Nov 1997 13:53:15 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu (lists.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.13])by relay15.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id NAA07516;Wed, 12 Nov 1997 13:44:33 -0500 (EST)Received: from host ( server@lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid KAA47760; Wed, 12 Nov 1997 10:44:17 -0800Received: from mx2.u.washington.edu (mx2.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.7])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid KAA30258 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Wed, 12 Nov 199710:44:06 -0800Received: from hotmail.com (F13.hotmail.com [207.82.250.24])by mx2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with SMTPid KAA08954 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 12 Nov 1997 10:44:01-0800Received: (qmail 18187 invoked by uid 0); 12 Nov 1997 18:43:00 -0000Received: from 142.103.143.15 by www.hotmail.com with HTTP;Wed, 12 Nov 1997 10:43:00 PSTMessage-Id: < 19971112184300.18186.qmail@hotmail.com Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 10:43:00 PSTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Gambian students: From the frying pan to .........Content-Type: text/plainX-Originating-IP: [142.103.143.15]X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 15:37:05 -0800 (PST)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Please forward: Re: Humor: Isn't English a Silly LanguageMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: 1A0oI7XZjZmAXCCsd0WCMA==------------- Begin Forwarded Message -------------From: "HURAI BETTS" < oneke@email.msn.com To: Subject: Please forward: Re: Humor: Isn't English a Silly LanguageDate: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 13:14:07 -0600X-Priority: 3X-MSMail-Priority: NormalX-MimeOLE: Produced By Microsoft MimeOLE V4.71.1712.3Mr. Jallow,That was a very interesting piece on the language we call Engish, and itaddresses some of the very points that i have often wondered about myself. Ihave also been enjoying the other jokes that you have posted, and I'llhave to admit that they relieve the pressure after a long and grueling week.Please "keep up the good work" and know that your efforts are appreciated!Peace to all,Hurai Betts------------- End Forwarded Message -------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 15:42:30 -0800 (PST)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Please fwd:Re: Are some African women feminists?Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: zIXaDoS6EjfY5ckTAa2WPg==------------- Begin Forwarded Message -------------From: "HURAI BETTS" < oneke@email.msn.com To: Subject: Please fwd:Re: Are some African women feminists?Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 13:16:07 -0600X-Priority: 3X-MSMail-Priority: NormalX-MimeOLE: Produced By Microsoft MimeOLE V4.71.1712.3Mr. Jallow,This could indeed be opening a can of worms that have been struggling toget out for some air.I do believe that an African woman can express her views about theinequality of men and women without being termed a feminist. The opinionsthat Ms. Conjoh has formulated could have risen from an endless experiencewith male dominance in our society. Although it is not inconceivable for anAfrican woman to be feminist, expressing one's views on feminin issues doesnot in my opinion qualify as feminism. I definitely agree with most of hercomments, but that does not make me a feminist. Most men, African men ingeneral are born with silver spoons in their mouths, ie, nothing is expectedof them except to be the man of the house and do odd jobs around the house;in return for this strutting around, they get to have all the privilegesthat their hearts desire including having women as their maids instead oftheir partners, sisters, or mothers. The African society encourages men tobehave this way, and in my opinion, this is very wrong. Who is it thatdecided that a man should be the dominant member of the house? Menthemselves! Even though the situation is nowhere near being changed, and I'mnot saying that it should, I think that our mothers back home should try andteach our brothers how to fend for themselves in the event that there are nowomen around to do so for them. I've seen numerous cases where guys areuprooted from their safe bubbles in the Gambia, and have a hard timeadjusting in a foreign society because they dont know how to fry an egg tofeed themselves, or to perform other basic neccessities that women used todo for them. Instead of rambling on any further, I will cut it short, thebasic point is that women should be given the same opportunities as men, andI'm sure in most cases they will even do a better job. No, we do not want totake over the role of men in society, but give us a chance to proveourselves and show you our capabilities rather than dismiss us because weare women.On another note, being abroad has not influenced my thinking, which is whatI get most of the time for expressing my opinion on this subject. These areopinions that I have always had and I dont consider myself a feminist forexpressing them.Till next time, peace to all,Hurai Betts------------- End Forwarded Message -------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 16:57:06 PSTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian students and NigeriaMessage-ID: < 19971113005715.12190.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainJabou,I can see that you are not up to date with what is going on in Nigeria.Would you rather have those two gentlemen and all the others affected togo to a university in Nigeria or rather a more stable country such asGhana???Being a university student in Nigeria does not necessarily mean that youwill earn a degree regardless of your achievements. The whole system isa mess. I know quite a few people who had to abandon their programbecause of cult activities on campus, student riots etc..and for yourinfo., the 96/97 academic year is yet to be completed. Do you see mydrift??In the interest of those affected, the secretary of state for educationnot the interior should try to have these folks sent to Ghana or someother stable country rather than Nigeria. They have suffered enough.Talking about the guy who was due to graduate in the summer....I willbet my last cent that he won't graduate before the year 2000, should hedecide to go Nigeria. Yeah, quite bold!!!You probably know that the presidential elections in Nigeria isscheduled for 1998....and judging from history, it has never beensmooth. One other reason for not frustrating those "boys" further.I am sure the Government has a good intention for those affected by thisunfortunate event, my only advice is, please rethink your decision tosend these folks to Nigeria. Quite a few Gambians, as far as I canrecall, had to withdraw from Nigerian universities in the early 90'sbecause of student disturbances....it is even worse these days. Ithought Mrs. Jow is quite familiar with what I've justwritten....Hmmmmmm. In any case, those folks deserve better!!Cheerio,Jainaba.Tact is when you tell a man that he has an open mind, when he has a holein his head.**********************************************************************>Jai,>l must say that l fail to see the ridiculousness in this. It sure beatsthem>being left hanging like some Sierra Leonian univ. students l found inGambia>this summer. One of them was due to graduate this summer and the otherone>was in his second year. They didn't know where to go or what to do asfar as> the continuation of their education was concerned. l also remember oneof>them telling me that their academic records had been burned orsomething to>that effect when l suggested transferring to another univ. l bet theywished>that someone would have arranged for them to continue somehow. Thesetwo boys>and their mom were staying with my sister and her husband who are good>friends with their parents, and it broke my heart everytime l talkedto>them. They just sat around looking depressed every day.>Jabou.******>Jabou______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 22:48:47 -0500 (EST)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian students in NigeriaMessage-ID: < 971112224842_342671537@mrin45.mail.aol.com Jainaba,Yes, l guess l was not aware of all the gaury details about happenings inNigerian univs. and thus, l was merely addressing the issue of arrangementson behalf of students as opposed to none. It is curious that they would besent to Nigeria if indeed Prior Gambian students have infact experienced whatyou say they did.Jabou,I can see that you are not up to date with what is going on in Nigeria.Would you rather have those two gentlemen and all the others affected togo to a university in Nigeria or rather a more stable country such asGhana???Being a university student in Nigeria does not necessarily mean that youwill earn a degree regardless of your achievements. The whole system isa mess. I know quite a few people who had to abandon their programbecause of cult activities on campus, student riots etc..and for yourinfo., the 96/97 academic year is yet to be completed. Do you see mydrift??In the interest of those affected, the secretary of state for educationnot the interior should try to have these folks sent to Ghana or someother stable country rather than Nigeria. They have suffered enough.Talking about the guy who was due to graduate in the summer....I willbet my last cent that he won't graduate before the year 2000, should hedecide to go Nigeria. Yeah, quite bold!!!You probably know that the presidential elections in Nigeria isscheduled for 1998....and judging from history, it has never beensmooth. One other reason for not frustrating those "boys" further.I am sure the Government has a good intention for those affected by thisunfortunate event, my only advice is, please rethink your decision tosend these folks to Nigeria. Quite a few Gambians, as far as I canrecall, had to withdraw from Nigerian universities in the early 90'sbecause of student disturbances....it is even worse these days. Ithought Mrs. Jow is quite familiar with what I've justwritten....Hmmmmmm. In any case, those folks deserve better!!Cheerio,Jainaba.Tact is when you tell a man that he has an open mind, when he has a holein his head.**********************************************************************>Jai,>l must say that l fail to see the ridiculousness in this. It sure beatsthem>being left hanging like some Sierra Leonian univ. students l found inGambia>this summer. One of them was due to graduate this summer and the otherone>was in his second year. They didn't know where to go or what to do asfar as> the continuation of their education was concerned. l also remember oneof>them telling me that their academic records had been burned orsomething to>that effect when l suggested transferring to another univ. l bet theywished>that someone would have arranged for them to continue somehow. Thesetwo boys>and their mom were staying with my sister and her husband who are good>friends with their parents, and it broke my heart everytime l talkedto>them. They just sat around looking depressed every day.>Jabou.******>Jabou______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from relay02.mail.aol.com (relay02.mail.aol.com [172.31.109.2]) byair12.mail.aol.com (v36.0) with SMTP; Wed, 12 Nov 1997 20:53:41 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu (lists.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.13])by relay02.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id TAA15738;Wed, 12 Nov 1997 19:58:36 -0500 (EST)Received: from host ( server@lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid QAA47996; Wed, 12 Nov 1997 16:58:01 -0800Received: from mx2.u.washington.edu (mx2.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.7])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid QAA38466 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Wed, 12 Nov 199716:57:51 -0800Received: from hotmail.com (F61.hotmail.com [207.82.250.147])by mx2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with SMTPid QAA26200 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 12 Nov 1997 16:57:47-0800Received: (qmail 12191 invoked by uid 0); 13 Nov 1997 00:57:15 -0000Received: from 142.103.143.15 by www.hotmail.com with HTTP;Wed, 12 Nov 1997 16:57:06 PSTMessage-Id: < 19971113005715.12190.qmail@hotmail.com Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 16:57:06 PSTReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Gambian students and NigeriaContent-Type: text/plainX-Originating-IP: [142.103.143.15]X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 08:50:49 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Meet a Woman Called ULENIWOMA - By Obaro Ikime (fwd)Message-ID: < 01bcef2f$0b92c240$5f2185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitA couple of days ago,we were appalled by the alleged Prostituition Scandalin the land Achebe and Sonyinka.I was going to agree with Mr.Corra that weshould not point fingers or blame the people involved ,since morality canvery easily go by the wayside when the very survival of the individual is atstake.But after having read Professor Ikime's article, with its rivetingaccount of the very fatigued,depressing and almost hopeless life of Mis.Uleniwoma,and after learning how incredibly she manages to earn a decent anddignified living, not only for herself but also for her son and her spoiltand uncaring husband - after learning all this,we have started to askwhether,even in the face of death,selling ones flesh would be the only'moral' choice left for the black woman.You might argue that,It could have been less fatiguing for mis. Uleniwomanto get herself a wealthy lover in the city , who would be more than willingto give her more than the peanuts she gets from selling three baskets ofvegetables daily in the market ,in exchange for sexual favours.Butinterestingly,she doesn,t even insinuate that, that could at all be anoption in her world,her Hellish life notwithstanding.So,I salute Mis.Uleniwoma for her hardwork,dignity and refusal to bedefeated even in the face of adversity.She represents the black womanhoodall of us love,fear and revere.And I denounce in the strongest terms thoselow-lives on their way to south east Asia to violate our honour and blackdignity.Regards Bassss!P.S.Jainaba,thanks for the forward and keep up the good work down there!-----Original Message-----From: Jainaba Diallo < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Thursday, November 13, 1997 4:46 AMSubject: Meet a Woman Called ULENIWOMA - By Obaro Ikime (fwd)>Folks,>The article below is one of the most moving ones I have ever read thus>far in my short life. Please read it and see for yourself...brilliant>piece!!!!>Any feminist in the house????>Jainaba.>Democracy guarantees nothing; only good people, and good visionary>leadership does.>*********************************************************************>Category: Editorial>Date of Article: 10/29/97>Topic: Meet a Woman Called ULENIWOMA>Author: Obaro Ikime>Full Text of Article:>THE crowing of the cock woke me up from my deep sleep. The crowing>sounded as if the cock was perching by the hole in the wall that served>as>a window in my bedroom. It was so near and it was so penetrating. I was>irritated by the fact that even before I could overcome the displeasure>of disturbed sleep the cock crew again. Why won't the damned cock hold>its peace? Or move far away from my window-hole? I felt like getting up>and throwing something at the cock. Then suddenly I relaxed. I actually>smiled at my own bad humour. Has not God made the cock to herald the>coming of dawn everyday? Should not the cock do its appointed work? The>cock crew again. I felt guilty. It was time to wake up. But my body was>not ready. Yet, I had to get out of my bed. I yawned and stretched. Then>I swung my feet from my bed.>My bed is one of my prized possessions. It is an old iron with springs.>Years of usage had weakened all the springs. My increasing weight has>taken its toll on them. I hear that the white man has made something>that you put on the springs so that when you lie on it, you do not feel>the hardness of the springs. I don't have that thing for my bed. What I>have are two hand-woven mats and a thoroughly non-blanket that one of my>daughters gave to me some few years back. These days when I sit on my>bed the springs crack with my weight and sag towards the floor. But I am>glad that I have an iron bed. My mates do not have an iron bed, only my>husband has a better bed.>I swung my feet from the bed. Then I stood up. On the floor was my>youngest child. I woke him up as I made for the door. I went to the back>of the house to empty my bladder. Then I got back to my room and got>some water in a cup. I washed my face and picked up my pako (chewing>stick). Pako in mouth, I headed for the kitchen area to boil water for>my bath. While the water heated up, I swept my side of the compound,>while my son swept the room and verandah. There were a few other chores>to be seen to.>Because I had a long way to go to the market, I had to leave home very>early. Luckily, it wasn't my turn to cook for my husband today. Another>wife had that duty. My son is in primary school. I gave him money to buy>ogi and akara to eat before walking to his school which was some two and>a half kilometres from our home. Just as the late risers were getting up>and laying around a bit on their varandahs, I had my basket on my head>making for the bus stop nearest our homestead. It is a fairly long walk>and each day I feel a little tired by the time I get there. Today would>be worse because I have to go to another bus stop to catch a bus that>will take me to a nearby village to buy tomatoes, pepper and green>vegetables which I sell in Ibadan at the Bodija Market. My customer in>that village had assured me she would be ready when I come.>The bus ride to the village was rather rough and long. The bus kept>stopping, being re-started, stopping and being re-started. We were>nearly all women. From the way the bus smelt, it was clear many of us>had not had their bath that morning! Many still had their pako in their>mouths.>And some even spat on the floor of the bus. Eventually, we got to the>village which I was going. I got off the bus. My customer was ready.>Three baskets of tomatoes, two of pepper (tatase) and two of green>vegetables. By the time I had paid for them, I wasn't sure I could pay>my transport back to Ibadan. So I asked my customer to let me have N20>back. She kindly agreed, saying I should not forget to pay it back on my>next visit.>I waited for a very long time before I could get transport back to>Ibadan. This worried me because I did not want to miss the morning>market. Eventually, a bus came along and picked me. The driver was very>unfriendly. He made me pay almost thrice the normal charge for my>wares. Other passengers begged him to reduce the charge but he refused.>I agreed to his terms, though I was some N10.00 short. When the bus>conductor came to collect the money, I gave him all I had. He asked for>the remaining N10. I pleaded with him to let us get to the market in>Ibadan where I could borrow from a friend. He refused. Eventually, a>woman in the bus gave me the N10, saying she knew my place in the market>and would come and collect the money during the day. I thanked her>profusely.>At Bodija Market, I laid out my wares. I don't have a stall. But I have>a place which I use everyday. I put on my broad- brimmed hat made from>straw to shield me from the heat of the day. It was a particularly hot>day. Luckily, it was a good day for me. Buyers kept calling and buying.>By sunset, I had less than a basket of tomatoes left. All the pepper and>green vegetables had been sold. I had made a profit of some N350, with>just half a basket of tomatoes left. I asked my neighbour to keep an eye>on my tomatoes so I could go and buy what I would cook for myself and>child when I got home. By the time I was ready to leave for home, it was>already dark. The woman who gave me N10 called to collect her money. I>thanked her again.>When I got home, my son was saying he was hungry, and none of the other>wives could give him anything to eat. Fortunately, I had bought him some>bread, N20 worth. I gave him the loaf which he began to devour hungrily.>I set to cook us our evening meal. By the time we had dinner, I was more>than ready to go to bed. But luck was not on my side. My husband sent>for me. When I entered his parlour, I knew something was wrong. I knelt>to greet him and to ask what he wanted me for. He said he hadn't eaten>dinner; could I cook him something? I pointed out that I was not the>cook for that day and had not prepared myself to cook for him. He>shouted at me angrily.>"Are you mad, I say go and get me food. Or have you gone deaf too?">My husband is a very greedy man when it comes to food. He never gives>us, the wives, money for food. But he can eat three times what we>women eat. Whoever is cooking for him has to cook extra hard that>week if she's to get him enough food. What I had was for me and my>child. I had to go back to the kitchen. Fortunately, I had elubo (yam>flour) at home. I made some amala. And I had to cook a little more meat>to add to what was left of the ewedu soup I had made earlier.>By the time my husband had eaten, and I had cleared up the plates, I was>ready to drop dead out of fatigue. The heat of the day had taken its>toll. My son was already fast asleep on the floor of my room. I was so>weak, I thought a cold bath would refresh me. As I was bathing, one of>the children was sent to call me. My husband was calling. So, after I>came out of the bathroom and rubbed my body, I walked over to my>husband. He was in his bedroom. I knew what that meant. I was in no mood>to sleep with him. But to say so is to invite severe beating, after>which he would still insist on sex. So, I resigned myself. I went back>to close the door to my room. Then I went in to him. It was a tiring>night. My husband kept waking me up.>Before I knew it, the cock crew. That cock again! Now another round>would begin. All for what? To train my children and to meet the sex>demands of my husband. That is all I live for. To meet the demands of my>husband and to train my children. The father of those children hardly>cares for or about them. But it is his name they answer at school, not>mine. He hardly buys them clothes or give them money. Yet they say we>too are human beings. We hear that some woman in Abuja is trying to help>us.>Perhaps, before I die that help will sip down to me. For now I am what I>am. There is no meaning to my life, save for the children God has given>me. I live for them. I just pray that when they are all grown, they will>make my life worthwhile. I labour from sunrise to sunset and often far>into the night, everyday, every week, every month, every year. No one>but my children value my sweat. Even they hardly say "thank you." For>them it is a duty that I owe them. No one owes me any duty. What a life.>One day you will meet me and know me. My name is ULENIWOMA - the>UnLEttered NIgerian WOMAn.>*********************************************************************>Dr. Obaro Ikime is a History Lecturer at the University of Ibadan,>Nigeria.>______________________________________________________>Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 08:39:46 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Power failure in the new Airport building.Message-ID: <19971113074100.AAA51874@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITLast night there had been a current failure in the new terminalbuilding at the Gambia International Airport. In the beginning theywere operating on the emergency supply but that also failed after ashort time. Could you imagine, there were a few candle lights and Iwas lucky to have a pocket torch light with me inorder to keep an eyeon my luggage. At one time I saw a car packed infront of the mainexit with full lights on, giving light in the main building toassist the new arrivals with Ghana Airways.At least I was there for 1 hour and 40 munites before things werenormal. The funny thing is that there were full lights in the oldterminal building.I wonder who was responsible for the mess but this is one of thethings which has still setting us back in development. The buildinghas just been officially opened about two or three ago. There was acomment from a waiter that this is what they are living with,meaning that this is not time.The building is very beautiful both outside and inside but at themoment is seems as it has the beauty of salt water.PeaceMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 08:39:45 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Back fro GambiaMessage-ID: <19971113074100.AAB51874@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,I have been away for a week and have to catch up with my mails. Ihope to reply some of you who sent me mails.Welcome to all new members to the list.Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:14:04 +0100From: "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" < kaiisa@hs.nki.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 346B0B2B.695BB400@hs.nki.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit chakys@image.dk wrote:> Hello to the G-lers,> I think that the narr's issue is shameful; because of the lack of> tolerance and the right to the difference. The narr or lebanases are> probably bad examples in Gambia, but the main question is who help> them to be that bad according to our economic and social norms.> I think you should better point at our leaders who give the> opportunity to such a kind of unpleasant situation. They have to be> more responsible in order to give a priority to the people> well-being> Chakys.Although I don't agree to some of the thinks the "new narrs" aredoing, I've got to agree to what Chakys wrote above.. The thing goesboth ways. They've got lots of encouragement from our leaders.Isatou.------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:43:04 +0100From: "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" < kaiisa@hs.nki.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian students: From the frying pan to .........Message-ID: < 346B11F6.D09AF2D7@hs.nki.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitJainaba Diallo wrote:> Amigos,> Is this ridiculous or what???? My comments later.....> JaiThis was my thought too when I read it as I was once a student in one ofthe Nigerians Universities. After my second 6 month strike, I had togive up.More comming later 'cause I got to go back to school work.....> .>> Nigeria to Absorb Displaced Gambian Students> >> > Africa News Service> > 10-NOV-97> >> > LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA, 11/10/97)> > - Nigeria has agreed to admit some> > 32 Gambian students evacuated> > from the University of Sierra> > Leone, following the political crisis> > in that country, an official said> > Monday.> >> > The Nigerian minister of state for> > education, Iyabo Anisulowo, said> > the students would be absorbed by> > Nigerian universities. Their areas of> > studies were not stated.> >> > Visiting Gambian Secretary of State> > for the Interior Momodou Bojang> > requested for the absorption of the> > students when he met Anisulowo.> >> > The education ministry quoted> > Anisolowo as saying that Nigeria> > and Gambia enjoyed good relations> > and that Nigeria would always be> > ready to help Gambia.> >> > Since the independence of these> > two former British colonies, Nigeria> > has helped Gambia with personnel> > at the judicial, military and civil> > service level.> >> > Both countries have a military> > assistance pact, under which> > Nigerian instructors are sent to train> > members of the Gambian armed> > forces.> >> > The announcement of the latest> > education assistance came a day> > after Gambian President Yayah> > Jammeh's three-day official visit to> > Nigeria.> >> > He stopped over Friday on his way> > from the Gabon summit of the> > African, Caribbean and Pacific> > states.> >> > During the visit, he had talks with> > the Nigerian leader, Gen. Sani> > Abacha, on bilateral and regional> > issues.> >> > By Paul Ejime, PANA Staff> > Correspondent> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:44:02 +0100From: "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" < kaiisa@hs.nki.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian students: From the frying pan to .........Message-ID: < 346B1231.8C8DADC6@hs.nki.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitJainaba Diallo wrote:> Amigos,> Is this ridiculous or what???? My comments later.....I forgot to sign my name in my fisrt posting....Isatou.> Jai.> > Nigeria to Absorb Displaced Gambian Students> >> > Africa News Service> > 10-NOV-97> >> > LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA, 11/10/97)> > - Nigeria has agreed to admit some> > 32 Gambian students evacuated> > from the University of Sierra> > Leone, following the political crisis> > in that country, an official said> > Monday.> >> > The Nigerian minister of state for> > education, Iyabo Anisulowo, said> > the students would be absorbed by> > Nigerian universities. Their areas of> > studies were not stated.> >> > Visiting Gambian Secretary of State> > for the Interior Momodou Bojang> > requested for the absorption of the> > students when he met Anisulowo.> >> > The education ministry quoted> > Anisolowo as saying that Nigeria> > and Gambia enjoyed good relations> > and that Nigeria would always be> > ready to help Gambia.> >> > Since the independence of these> > two former British colonies, Nigeria> > has helped Gambia with personnel> > at the judicial, military and civil> > service level.> >> > Both countries have a military> > assistance pact, under which> > Nigerian instructors are sent to train> > members of the Gambian armed> > forces.> >> > The announcement of the latest> > education assistance came a day> > after Gambian President Yayah> > Jammeh's three-day official visit to> > Nigeria.> >> > He stopped over Friday on his way> > from the Gabon summit of the> > African, Caribbean and Pacific> > states.> >> > During the visit, he had talks with> > the Nigerian leader, Gen. Sani> > Abacha, on bilateral and regional> > issues.> >> > By Paul Ejime, PANA Staff> > Correspondent> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:58:31 +0100From: "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" < kaiisa@hs.nki.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambian students in NigeriaMessage-ID: < 346B1597.A696D270@hs.nki.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> Jainaba,> Yes, l guess l was not aware of all the gaury details about happenings> in> Nigerian univs. and thus, l was merely addressing the issue of> arrangements> on behalf of students as opposed to none. It is curious that they> would be> sent to Nigeria if indeed Prior Gambian students have infact> experienced what> you say they did.> Jabou,Jabou,I can tell you guys alot about it as I mentioned in an earlierpostings...but I'm busy right now with...I'll come to it later(maybe tomorrow?)Isatou.------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:27:50 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19971113152906.AAA22066@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,Both Edi Sidibeh and Abdoulie Jammeh have been added to the list.Welcome to our Bantaba and we look forward to your contributions.You can send a brief introduction. Our address isregardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:36:14 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: No SubjectMessage-ID: <19971113153730.AAA61144@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITJabou,Gamsen and GAMSEM are not the same!!!Jobst is asking for GAMSEM which means GAMBIANS FOR SELFEMPLOYMENT. Ousman Manjang is one of the initiators and they areinvolved in community work.I guess Soul or Hamidou can tell us more about theiractivities.Momodou CamaraOn 12 Nov 97 at 13:25, Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> Jobst Munderlein,> What is your purpose for enquiring about the activities of Gamsen?> Jabou Joh> Jobst Muenderlein wrote:> >> > can anyone please answer the following questions:> >> > 1) Who could inform me about the activities of GAMSEM?> > 2) How does the word democracy translate into Mandinka> Wollof or the> > other local languages in the Gambia?> > 3) Who can tell me if the Gambian housemaids or watchmen have ever tried> > to organise themselves. Or if they have ever voice out any protest?> > 4) Is the Daily Observer online know apart from some selected issues? Or> > any other newspaper?> >> > Best regards. Jobst> >> > ______________________________________________________> > Get Your Private> Free Email at http://www.hotmail.comJobst > Jallow Jallow of the Gambia Union or anyone of his followers can> easily> answer these questions. I remember during the first civil unrests in> th> earlt sixties and late fifties when we were in high school with the> then> FIELD FORCE from Bakau> " Jallow is our leader we shall not be moved like> a tree planted by the water" was a household song . Good old days.> Habib> ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------> Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Received: from> relay19.mail.aol.com 12 Nov 1997 06:53:19 -0500 Received: from> lists3.u.washington.edu 12 Nov 1997 06:53:15 -0500 12 Nov 1997> 03:53:07 -0800 Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu 12 Nov 1997> 03:52:55 -0800 Received: from smtp1.erols.com 12 Nov 1997 03:52:54> -0800 Received: from LOCALNAME 12 Nov 1997 06:59:16 -0500 12 Nov> 1997 06:49:06 -0800 Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulk From: Habib Ghanim> < hghanim@erols.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues> Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: some questions> References: < 19971111230303.17418.qmail@hotmail.com > MIME-Version:> 1.0 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1> Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable X-Cc:> "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.com X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1> beta -- ListProcessor------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 14:57:40 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UpdateMessage-ID: < 9711131957.AA68360@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Gambia-Lers,Thank you for all your messages (both private and to the list). My handswere kind of tied up with work, if you know what I mean. I am glad to beback with you guys again. I will try to respond to your messages eitherindividually or to the list as soon as possible. In the mean time I wouldlike to make some quick comments on the following.To Njagga, I would like to say "thank you too". Whenever I read yourmessages, I can't help but laugh. You seem to have a very good sense ofhumor that is always evidenced not only by how you write but also what youwrite. It is people like you who make me send humorous jokes to the list.After all, you know what they say about ALL WORK AND NO PLAY... right?Bala Jallow, did you change your name from "Mamadou Jallow" to "BalaJallow" in order to avoid confusion? Regardless, it's nice to have you asa member...and... enjoy!To Lamin and Irie Ceesay (the love birds :-)), once again, welcome toGambia-L. Irie, I enjoyed reading your reply to the message titled: "Aresome African women feminists?" You have been very perceptive in yourobservation of the Gambian gatherings and culture. Don't worry, it will bea thing of the past once you begin to undersatnd the true culture - thatis when you visit the Gambia next year. Perhaps, we will talk about itsome more when we get together for "BENA CHIN" dinner sometime soon. Untilthen, keep up the African spirit.Regards,Moe S. Jallow===========================================================================---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:08:46 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Back fro GambiaMessage-ID: < 9711132008.AA52148@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMomodou Camara, you wrote:> Greetings,> I have been away for a week and have to catch up with my mails. I> hope to reply some of you who sent me mails.> Welcome to all new members to the list.> Momodou CamaraGreetings to you too, Tomaa,Welcome back!I sent you a message 2 days ago asking if you had come back. Please, replyand tell me whatever good news you brought with you.You've been missed around here.Thanks.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 22:20:17 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 346BEDA1.720@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Per!Sorry I couldn=B4t post the job ads yesterday. I was a bit busy. Here ar=two:"Lokalv=E5rdare; Kema St=E4d AB; Huddinge; 971107 (Cleaner; Company Name)=St=E4dning av kontorslokaler i Sk=E4rholmens centrum. (Cleaning of office=s)Svenskt medborgare kr=E4vs. (SWEDISH CITIZENSHIP REQUIRED)Varaktighet: tills vidare. 6 m=E5naders provanst=E4llning. Heltid. Dagtid==2E08.00-17.00. M=E5nadsl=F6n. Kollektiv avtal finns. Tala med Sirrko Frid.KEMA ST=C4D ABBOTKYRKAV=C4GEN 4BOX 1143 01 V=C5RBYTel 08-740 0090(af nr 012900- 700626 SIV)"NOTE: Translation mineSOURCE: Arbetsf=F6rmedlingen=B4s Homepage: =------------------"Lokalv=E5rdare; Purgo AB; Stockholm k; 971027Kontors st=E4dning. (Office Cleaning)Du ska ha st=E4dvana och svenskt medborgarskap (You should have cleaningexperience and Swedish citizenship)d=E5 kunden samarbetar med f=F6rsvaret==2EVaraktighet: tills vidare. Tilltr=E4de 971110. Deltid. 3 timmar/dag, =15 timmar/vecka. Timl=F6n. enligt avtal.Kollektiv avtal finns. Arbetsplats: Vasagatan 11, Stockholm. Tala medJiri Barvic.Purgo ABKl=F6vjestigen 3163 47 SP=C5NGATel 08-760 3426(af nr 013000-704955 )MAL"NOTE: Translation mineSOURCE: Arbetsf=F6rmedlingens Homepage:So you see Per, even for jobs that require no qualification, Swedishcitizenship is being required nowadays. I=B4m glad that Ba-Musa Ceesay wa=able to bring the Norwegian perspective into the issue. Now you know.Even in Norway, citizenship is being required for cleaning jobs.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> => Hi Per!> => You wrote:> => > Firstly: In the above> > statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a> > scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, =give> > me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must a=llow> > dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to our=> > constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another cou=ntry.> > I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries.>> >> Correct me if I am wrong, anyone.>> => There are many jobs in Sweden that require citizenship. To be able to> have for example, some jobs within Telia, the Swedish telecommunication=> company, among many other places, you have to be a citizen. With the> tough times in Sweden at the moment, the citizenship requirement has> gone down from "responsible" jobs to many other jobs. Rummaging through=> "Platsjournalen", the employment listings newspaper, I have seen> advertisements for cleaning jobs which require Swedish citizenship. The=> most depressing aspect of this is that these jobs are hotel or normal> office cleaning jobs, not security-related jobs. I checked my e-mail> today when I got home from work. It was a bit late to give you actual> job ads. I=B4ll find some actual job ads tomorrow that require Swedish> citizenship and post it and I bet you=B4ll be very surprised to see the=> nature of those jobs.> I have also had discussions with friends who live in Finland an=d Norway> who have also indicated that there are certain jobs there (not only> those related to security institutions) that require citizenship. There=> is nothing strange about that. If you go to The Gambia, there are> certain jobs you as a foreigner cannot hold.> On a related note, research reports in Sweden have indicated th=at the> unemployment rates for Swedes by birth and naturalised Swedes is much> better than for non-naturalised immigrants. According to an> Arbetsmarknadsstyrelsen report, in 1996, the unemployment rate for> non-Nordic citizens was 30,6%, for naturalised Swedes, 19,3% and for> Swedes by birth, 7,3%. The report went on to say "j=E4mf=F6rt med> utomnordiska medborgare har invandrare med svenskt medborgarskap en> b=E4ttre arbetsmarknadssituation."(i.e. compared to non-Nordic citizens=> naturalised immigrants have a better labour market situation)> (Arbetsmarknaden f=F6r Utomnordiska Medborgare, URA 1997:3, p.9)> Another report (Invandrare till Arbete: Ett Handlingsprogram f=F6=> Arbetsmarknadsverket, Arbetsmarknadsstyrelse,1994,nr.501, p.5) that> charted the unemployment figures for different nationalities from 1987> to 1994 read thus:> ARBETSL=D6SHET F=D6R OLIKA MEDBORGARGRUPPER - 16-64 1987-F=D6STA HALV=C5=RET 1994> (UNEMPLOYMENT RATES F=D6R DIFFERENT GROUPS AGED 16-64 - 1987 TO THE FIR=ST> HALV OF 1994)> Utomeuropeiska (non-European groups) from 14% in 1987- 37% in 1994> Utomnordiska (non-Nordic) from 6% to 28.5%> Nordiska (Nordic) 4% to 13%> Svenska (Swedish) 2% to 8%> Another research carried out by Chef magazine to check the atti=tude of> bosses towards non-Swedes discovered that 92% of of all bosses would> give a Swedish citizen the job whilst 8% would give the job to a> non-Swede all other things (education, experience etc.) being equal.> (Chef, "=C4r L=E4get Hoppl=F6st", Chef, nr. 3, March 1996, p.20)> So you see Per, the situation for non-Swedes is very bad. If Ga=mbians> can acquire dual citizenship, their situation on the Swedish labour> market might improve a bit. The trend in Sweden is basically the same i=> other Nordic countries. I do not have employment any figures for Norway=> and Finland at home but for Denmark (according to an OECD report in> 1993), the unemployment rate for non-Danes was 28.5% whilst it was 10.5=> for Danes (OECD in Pockettidning, "Invandrare Drabbas H=E5rt av> Arbetsl=F6shet", Pockettidning, nr. 23, 1 September 1995, p. 5) Figures=> for Norway would definitely follow the same trend.> In relation to the requirements of other countries for those> naturalising to give up their citizenship, we have to first realise tha=> there are more Gambians in other parts of the world than there are in> Scandinavia. In Sweden, when one is granted Swedish citizenship, one ha=> up to 4 years to give up his/her original citizenship. If the> authorities in his/her country of citizenship refuse after four years t=> relieve him/her of his/her citizenship, he/she is granted Swedish> citizenship on top of the original citizenship. He/she thus acquires> dual citizenship. If the person applies for his/her children who are> minors and the application is accepted, they get Swedish citizenship> without being required to give up their original citizenship. The choic=> becomes the parent=B4s. If he/she wants them to have dual citizenship,> he/she would not apply for them to be relieved of their original> citizenship. The Swedish government however warns the parent that it> cannot do much if the children are in trouble or are held against their=> will in their original country as they are also citizens of that> country.> In England,if they have not changed the law in the very recent =past> without my knowledge, one is not required to give up one=B4s citizenshi=> before becoming a British citizen. There are many Gambians there who> have both British and Gambian nationalities. I don=B4t know how it is i=> America and other countries. Maybe someone else can help.> I=B4ll post some examples of job ads tomorrow. I hope I have an=swered> some parts of your questions. Hej d=E5.> Buharry==2E> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=--> Per Grotnes wrote:> >> > Hi Buharry.> > At 16:28 09.11.97 -0800, you wrote among other things:> >> >> > ".......in certain countries such as the Scandinavian ones, one has t=> > be a citizen to have certain types of jobs which are usually responsi=ble> > and high-salaried. Many Gambians can meet the requirements stipulated=> > for the jobs but are disqualified because of their citizenship."> >> > Having been ill for a year I have not pestered you people lately, the=re> > have been times where it was hard to shut up, but... Firstly: In the =above> > statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a> > scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, =give> > me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must a=llow> > dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to our=> > constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another cou=ntry.> > I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries. Corr=ect me> > if I am wrong, anyone.> >> > perG------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:06:29 +0000From: " narb@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSent by narb@commit.gm (National Agricultural Research Board)via Commit>Date: 11 Nov 1997 17:51:23 +0100>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: Ba-Musa Ceesay < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>< gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity>X-To: Ba-Musa Ceesay < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no > (Receipt>notification requested)>X-Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)>Svar til melding fra 13:36 tirsdag 11. november 1997>-----------------------------------------------------------------Per G. wrote:>Having been ill for a year I have not pestered you people lately, there>have been times where it was hard to shut up, but... Firstly: In the above>statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a>scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship, give>me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must allow>dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to our>constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another country.>I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries. Correct>me>if I am wrong, anyone.Ba Musa replied>=3D I think you wrong,>As a Gambian citizen working for NORAD I cannot get a job at one of our>stations outside Norway because I`m not norwegian. There are even some>cleaning jobs in certain government offices where only norwegians citizens>are employed.>But it is true that under Norwegian law you are not permitted to have>citizenship in two countries. A Norwegian national who has applied for and>been granted citizenship in another country automatically loses his/her>Norwegian citizenship. The same is true of the reverse case: a foreign>national who wishes to acquire Norwegian citizenship will be required to>give up his/her former citizen.>But in certain case, the legislation permits you to hold citizenship in>more than one country.>Cases such as:>: If you acquired dual citizenship at birth because you have inherited two>different nationalities from your parents.>: If you were born of Norwegian parents in a country where citizenship is>based on territorial principle.>: If you have applied for a norwegian citizenship and it is not possible>for you to be released from your original citizen.>The last case might work for Gambians if Provision 13(4) in the draft>constitution of the Gambia was adopted in the constitution of the second>republic. Or what???>Regards>Ba-Musa CeesayMy own contribution to this debate :I agree entirely with Mr. Ceesay. I have lived, studied and worked for 20years in Norway. I returned to the Gambia 3 years ago.Being a foreigner, particularly, a "third world foreigner" guaratees you NOjob in Scandinavia. One example (there are several) that can be cited isthe case of a chinese doctor who emigrated to Norway, as a refugee, in theearly 90's. The fellow was a highly qualified doctor with several yearspractice, and had a reasonable knowledge of the English language. Insteadof placing the fellow in his right profession, he was given a job as acleaner. The excuse was that the guy had no knowledge of Norwegian andwould, therefore not be able to communicate with his patients. He thereforeneeded to learn the language first, and while he was at it, no other lessdemeaning jobs could be offered to him.My question at the time was: Was the man going to work in isolation? Theanswer is certainly NO. The man was bound to work with a team who wouldhave been able to guide him through the Norwegian system. In my opinionthis fellow was being dicriminated by virtue of his citizenship, and moreimportantly, because he was a "third worlder". Several UK citizens, with noknowledge of Norwegian, handle top positions in Norway while simultaneouslytaking Norwegian classes. How was the Chinese different ?Another even more striking example is derived from personal experience. Igraduated with an M.Sc in Agriculture at the Agricultural University ofNorway in 1982. Since I was not planning to come home right away, I startedlooking for a job. I am proud to say that I was among the best in my classof 6 students, but I was the only Non-Norwegian. By the time we submittedour theses, all of my classmates had secured jobs including the dullestamong us. I was also sending applications for employment all over the placewithout success. One of the applications I was hoping to be successful ingetting, was for the position of Jordbrukssjef in R=A6lingen, Kongsvingerarea. I was the only qualified candidate, but also the only foreigner. Atthe interview, I was given the impression by one of the interviewers thatthe job SHOULD be mine based on my qualifications compared to those of theother applicants. When I received a letter from R=A6lingen, I was made tounderstand, in one line, that the position has been filled. No otherexplanations were given.I called the Chairman of the interview committee seeking an explanation.His explanation was that the job was not given to me because they wereafraid that I wouldn't be accepted by the the farmers and members of thelocal community!!!!!I would have understood this if I was new in Norway and without anyknowledge of Norwegian society and language. But this was a guy who hadlived, studied and worked in Norway for 8 solid years, quite different fromthe chinese doctor.What do you call this if not discrimination based on citizenship.The possible causes of this change in Norwegian society, and in fact, inEurope is a subject linked to this one, but will be dealt with in my nextcontribution. This was just to establish the fact that citizenship inScandinavia has a lot to say in employment.Dr. A. S. Jeng------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 22:33:29 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Humor: Isn't English a Silly LanguageMessage-ID: < 346BF0B9.111D@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Moe!I have to join the guys clapping for you. You really send some goodstuff. You are contributing to many a person=B4s good health as I readsomewhere that laughter is good for one=B4s health. Thanks for the timeyou take to be so active in the bantaba and for the good stuff. Keep itup.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=NJAGA JAGNE wrote:> => >Let's face it, English is a crazy language. There is no egg in> >eggplant, nor ham in hamburger; neither apple nor pine in pineapple.> >English muffins weren't invented in England or French fries in France.=> ............> >...........................is why, when the stars are out they are> visible, but when the lights >are out they are invisible. And why,> when I wind up my watch, I start it, >but when I wind up this essay, => end it.> >> Moe S. Jallow> *********************************************************************> => MOE,> you are just amazing. i would dearly love to meet you> one day and just attach a face to this wondrous humorous> character who continually brightens my days with his postings on=> this bantaba.> for the second straight day, you have made me laught> out loud from my guts like an ***** (the way people here> look at me when i do). you have made me lighten up with new> energy at the end of my classes when i am just about to drop=> out of sheer exhaustion. i was so amused by your "how smart> are u" that i called some of my fellow students to share it> with them. you just have that special touch. whatever it was> that that "smart" stuff measures, i apparently don't have enoug=> of it. i only saw 3 f's and had a tougher time finding the=> 6th f even after i read the answer. whatever it was that you=> had a purpose for these postings, i have found a special> purpose for it. it makes me smile just thinking about them> the whole day.> keep it up bro moe, if this list does nothing else, it> helps me get on with my days much better.> untill i can log on again, this is a verrrry> light-hearted ...........NNNJJJJAAAAGGGGAAAAA> => ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:29:27 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Power failure in the new Airport building.Message-ID: < 9711132029.AA59122@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMomodou Camara, you wrote:> Last night there had been a current failure in the new terminal> building at the Gambia International Airport. In the beginning they> were operating on the emergency supply but that also failed after a> short time. Could you imagine, there were a few candle lights and I> was lucky to have a pocket torch light with me inorder to keep an eye> on my luggage. At one time I saw a car packed infront of the main> exit with full lights on, giving light in the main building to> assist the new arrivals with Ghana Airways.> At least I was there for 1 hour and 40 munites before things were> normal. The funny thing is that there were full lights in the old> terminal building.This reminds me of a similar incident 3 years ago at the Dakar (YOFF)Airport. Whilst waiting for our baggages upon arrival from AIR AFRIQUE,the lights went off... NO WARNING whatsoever. We were left in the dark foralmost 45 minutes in one of the most theft-proned airports in Africa.After that experience, I promised myself that I will never fly with AIRAFRIQUE or land in DAKAR (YOFF) airport.> I wonder who was responsible for the mess but this is one of the> things which has still setting us back in development. The building> has just been officially opened about two or three ago. There was a> comment from a waiter that this is what they are living with,> meaning that this is not time.Acoording to Jone's Law, "the man who smiles when things go wrong hasthought of someone to blame it on." Like the waiter said, it was the firsttime it has happened. Sooner or later they will have to experience is thatmarvelous thing that enables you recognize a mistake when you make itagain.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 22:45:12 -0800From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ethnicity and Identity - correctionMessage-ID: < 346BF378.19EA@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi!In the Kema St=E4d AB job ad, I wrote: "Svenskt medborgare kr=E4vs." I=should have read "Svenskt medborgarskap kr=E4vs". Thanks and sorry for th=typing error.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> => Hi Per!> Sorry I couldn=B4t post the job ads yesterday. I was a bit busy==2E Here are> two:> => "Lokalv=E5rdare; Kema St=E4d AB; Huddinge; 971107 (Cleaner; Company Nam=e)> => St=E4dning av kontorslokaler i Sk=E4rholmens centrum. (Cleaning of offi=ces)> Svenskt medborgare kr=E4vs. (SWEDISH CITIZENSHIP REQUIRED)> Varaktighet: tills vidare. 6 m=E5naders provanst=E4llning. Heltid. Dagt=id.> 08.00-17.00. M=E5nadsl=F6n. Kollektiv avtal finns. Tala med Sirrko Frid==2E> KEMA ST=C4D AB> BOTKYRKAV=C4GEN 4> BOX 1> 143 01 V=C5RBY> Tel 08-740 0090> (af nr 012900- 700626 SIV)"> => NOTE: Translation mine> => SOURCE: Arbetsf=F6rmedlingen=B4s Homepage:> ------------------> => "Lokalv=E5rdare; Purgo AB; Stockholm k; 971027> => Kontors st=E4dning. (Office Cleaning)> Du ska ha st=E4dvana och svenskt medborgarskap (You should have cleanin=> experience and Swedish citizenship)d=E5 kunden samarbetar med f=F6rsvar=et.> Varaktighet: tills vidare. Tilltr=E4de 971110. Deltid. 3 timmar/dag,> 15 timmar/vecka. Timl=F6n. enligt avtal.> Kollektiv avtal finns. Arbetsplats: Vasagatan 11, Stockholm. Tala med> Jiri Barvic.> Purgo AB> Kl=F6vjestigen 3> 163 47 SP=C5NGA> Tel 08-760 3426> (af nr 013000-704955 )MAL"> => NOTE: Translation mine> => SOURCE: Arbetsf=F6rmedlingens Homepage:> => So you see Per, even for jobs that require no qualification, Swedish> citizenship is being required nowadays. I=B4m glad that Ba-Musa Ceesay =was> able to bring the Norwegian perspective into the issue. Now you know.> Even in Norway, citizenship is being required for cleaning jobs.> Buharry==2E> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=--> MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> >> > Hi Per!> >> > You wrote:> >> > > Firstly: In the above> > > statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a> > > scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship=, give> > > me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must=allow> > > dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to o=ur> > > constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another c=ountry.> > > I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries.>> > >> Correct me if I am wrong, anyone.>> >> > There are many jobs in Sweden that require citizenship. To be able to=> > have for example, some jobs within Telia, the Swedish telecommunicati=on> > company, among many other places, you have to be a citizen. With the> > tough times in Sweden at the moment, the citizenship requirement has> > gone down from "responsible" jobs to many other jobs. Rummaging throu=gh> > "Platsjournalen", the employment listings newspaper, I have seen> > advertisements for cleaning jobs which require Swedish citizenship. T=he> > most depressing aspect of this is that these jobs are hotel or normal=> > office cleaning jobs, not security-related jobs. I checked my e-mail> > today when I got home from work. It was a bit late to give you actual=> > job ads. I=B4ll find some actual job ads tomorrow that require Swedis=> > citizenship and post it and I bet you=B4ll be very surprised to see t=he> > nature of those jobs.> > I have also had discussions with friends who live in Finland =and Norway> > who have also indicated that there are certain jobs there (not only> > those related to security institutions) that require citizenship. The=re> > is nothing strange about that. If you go to The Gambia, there are> > certain jobs you as a foreigner cannot hold.> > On a related note, research reports in Sweden have indicated =that the> > unemployment rates for Swedes by birth and naturalised Swedes is muc=> > better than for non-naturalised immigrants. According to an> > Arbetsmarknadsstyrelsen report, in 1996, the unemployment rate for> > non-Nordic citizens was 30,6%, for naturalised Swedes, 19,3% and for> > Swedes by birth, 7,3%. The report went on to say "j=E4mf=F6rt med> > utomnordiska medborgare har invandrare med svenskt medborgarskap en> > b=E4ttre arbetsmarknadssituation."(i.e. compared to non-Nordic citize=ns,> > naturalised immigrants have a better labour market situation)> > (Arbetsmarknaden f=F6r Utomnordiska Medborgare, URA 1997:3, p.9)> > Another report (Invandrare till Arbete: Ett Handlingsprogram =f=F6r> > Arbetsmarknadsverket, Arbetsmarknadsstyrelse,1994,nr.501, p.5) that> > charted the unemployment figures for different nationalities from 198=> > to 1994 read thus:> > ARBETSL=D6SHET F=D6R OLIKA MEDBORGARGRUPPER - 16-64 1987-F=D6STA HALV==C5RET 1994> > (UNEMPLOYMENT RATES F=D6R DIFFERENT GROUPS AGED 16-64 - 1987 TO THE F=IRST> > HALV OF 1994)> > Utomeuropeiska (non-European groups) from 14% in 1987- 37% in 1994> > Utomnordiska (non-Nordic) from 6% to 28.5%> > Nordiska (Nordic) 4% to 13%> > Svenska (Swedish) 2% to 8%> > Another research carried out by Chef magazine to check the at=titude of> > bosses towards non-Swedes discovered that 92% of of all bosses would> > give a Swedish citizen the job whilst 8% would give the job to a> > non-Swede all other things (education, experience etc.) being equal.> > (Chef, "=C4r L=E4get Hoppl=F6st", Chef, nr. 3, March 1996, p.20)> > So you see Per, the situation for non-Swedes is very bad. If =Gambians> > can acquire dual citizenship, their situation on the Swedish labour> > market might improve a bit. The trend in Sweden is basically the same=in> > other Nordic countries. I do not have employment any figures for Norw=ay> > and Finland at home but for Denmark (according to an OECD report in> > 1993), the unemployment rate for non-Danes was 28.5% whilst it was 10==2E5%> > for Danes (OECD in Pockettidning, "Invandrare Drabbas H=E5rt av> > Arbetsl=F6shet", Pockettidning, nr. 23, 1 September 1995, p. 5) Figur=es> > for Norway would definitely follow the same trend.> > In relation to the requirements of other countries for those> > naturalising to give up their citizenship, we have to first realise t=hat> > there are more Gambians in other parts of the world than there are in=> > Scandinavia. In Sweden, when one is granted Swedish citizenship, one =has> > up to 4 years to give up his/her original citizenship. If the> > authorities in his/her country of citizenship refuse after four years=to> > relieve him/her of his/her citizenship, he/she is granted Swedish> > citizenship on top of the original citizenship. He/she thus acquires> > dual citizenship. If the person applies for his/her children who are> > minors and the application is accepted, they get Swedish citizenship> > without being required to give up their original citizenship. The cho=ice> > becomes the parent=B4s. If he/she wants them to have dual citizenship=> > he/she would not apply for them to be relieved of their original> > citizenship. The Swedish government however warns the parent that it> > cannot do much if the children are in trouble or are held against the=ir> > will in their original country as they are also citizens of that> > country.> > In England,if they have not changed the law in the very recen=t past> > without my knowledge, one is not required to give up one=B4s citizens=hip> > before becoming a British citizen. There are many Gambians there who> > have both British and Gambian nationalities. I don=B4t know how it is=in> > America and other countries. Maybe someone else can help.> > I=B4ll post some examples of job ads tomorrow. I hope I have =answered> > some parts of your questions. Hej d=E5.> > Buhar=ry.> > ---------------------------------------------------------------------=----> > Per Grotnes wrote:> > >> > > Hi Buharry.> > > At 16:28 09.11.97 -0800, you wrote among other things:> > >> > >> > > ".......in certain countries such as the Scandinavian ones, one has=to> > > be a citizen to have certain types of jobs which are usually respon=sible> > > and high-salaried. Many Gambians can meet the requirements stipulat=ed> > > for the jobs but are disqualified because of their citizenship."> > >> > > Having been ill for a year I have not pestered you people lately, t=here> > > have been times where it was hard to shut up, but... Firstly: In th=e above> > > statement there is a statement that I do not understand, being a> > > scandinavian myself. Which jobs are there that requires citizenship=, give> > > me an example please. Secondly, it is not only the Gambia that must=allow> > > dual citizenship in case you wanted a norwegian one. According to o=ur> > > constitution no norwegian citizen can hold citizenship of another c=ountry.> > > I would believe this is the case for all scandinavian countries. Co=rrect me> > > if I am wrong, anyone.> > >> > > perG------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:40:23 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Power failure in the new Airport building.Message-ID: < 9711132040.AA27046@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitCorrection of the previous mesage.It should read:Acoording to Jone's Law, "the man who smiles when things go wrong hasthought of someone to blame it on." Like the waiter said, it was not thefirst time it has happened. Sooner or later they will have to learn thatexperience is that marvelous thing that enables you recognize a mistakewhen you make it again.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:49:09 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Tragic death of a Gambian ladyMessage-ID: < 199711132049.PAA08930@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textIt is reported that A Gambian lady residing in Silver Spring Marylandwas this morning found murdered in her apartment aledgedly by her Gambianhusband.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 15:54:58 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian ladyMessage-ID: < 9711132054.AA52966@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMalanding, you wrote:> It is reported that A Gambian lady residing in Silver Spring Maryland> was this morning found murdered in her apartment aledgedly by her Gambian> husband.> Malanding JaitehAGAIN??????? WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THIS WORLD??? LORD HAVE MERCY!!!!!!!!!!!We had the the SAME type of tragedy about a few months ago (in New York orMaryland) where the Gambian husband killed his Gambian wife.Could some one in Maryland (or any state) please confirm with moreinformation.Thank you.RegardsMoe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:00:03 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Dr. Ali Mazrui on Nigeria and Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < 9711132100.AA41502@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Gambia-L,Dr. Mazrui is probably one of the most brilliant minds on Africanaffairs today. Here is an excerpt from one of his many articles.Regards,Moe S. Jallow-----------------------------------------------------------------------Subject: Dr. Ali Mazrui on Nigeria and Sierra Leone"..Then came the military coup in Sierra Leone in 1997, which overthrewthe elected government of Ahmad Tejan Kabbah. In this case *Pax Africana*took a wholly unexpected turn. A military government in Nigeria decided todefend, and attempt to reinstate, a democratically elected government inSierra Leone.This was certainly an improvement on the older story of Westerndemocracies propping up military regimes like that of Mobutu Sese Seko,which was twice saved militarily by the West in the face of a domesticchallenge from its own Shaba province.I personally would rather see a military regime like that of Nigeriadefending democracy in Sierra Leone, than see a democracy like that ofFrance or the United States propping up military dictatorships in lessdeveloped countries. Yet for the time being the story of Sierra Leoneseems to be a stalemate. *Pax Africana* has not yet fully triumphed,though the whole of Africa has condemned the June 1997 coup in Freetown."---------------------------------Culled from a longer article entitled "Africa's Own TrusteeshipSystem: Pax Africana Has Begun" in the latest edition of theCODESRIABulletin, Number 3, 1997.----------------------------------For those interested:Dr. Mazrui's article can be obtained by writing to The Editor, CODESRIA(Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa), P.O.Box 3304, Dakar, Senegal.You can also e-mail them at <<< CODESRIA@Sonatel.senet.net >>> orcall them on 825 98 22/ 825 98 23.------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:17:44 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Tragic death of a Gambian ladyMessage-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD49@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainI hesitated to inform the list earlier because, although the cause ofdeath has been ruled murder, the husband was being sought to beinformed,not that he was suspected. I fervently hope it was not by thehands of her husband!!!!! I'll keep the list informed on any newdevelopments.Ya Soffie> ----------> From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu [SMTP: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > Reply To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sent: Thursday, November 13, 1997 3:54 PM> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian lady> Malanding, you wrote:> >> > It is reported that A Gambian lady residing in Silver Spring> Maryland> > was this morning found murdered in her apartment aledgedly by her> Gambian> > husband.> >> > Malanding Jaiteh> AGAIN??????? WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THIS WORLD??? LORD HAVE> MERCY!!!!!!!!!!!> We had the the SAME type of tragedy about a few months ago (in New> York or> Maryland) where the Gambian husband killed his Gambian wife.> Could some one in Maryland (or any state) please confirm with more> information.> Thank you.> Regards> Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 17:00:04 -0500 (EST)From: Shieboyc@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian ladyMessage-ID: <971113170002_-972915716@mrin39>The lady Agie Sowe live at Hiwitte Ave in Aspenhill Maryland. Its been on TVthat she was found dead in her apartment. The cause of the dead is not yetknown. No arrest has been made.------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 17:53:04 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian ladyMessage-ID: < 346B84D0.5A8E@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMalanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> It is reported that A Gambian lady residing in Silver Spring Maryland> was this morning found murdered in her apartment aledgedly by her Gambian> husband.> Malanding JaitehYes it is trueThe girl is the daughter of Sulay Sowe of Brikama. The husband is fulafrom Guinea based in Gambia. May her soul rest in peace.I do not know the details but I will ask Alhagi Lamar Barry . He knowsthe couple.Habib------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 18:00:16 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian ladyMessage-ID: < 346B8680.22F3@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> Malanding, you wrote:> >> > It is reported that A Gambian lady residing in Silver Spring Maryland> > was this morning found murdered in her apartment aledgedly by her Gambian> > husband.> >> > Malanding Jaiteh> AGAIN??????? WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THIS WORLD??? LORD HAVE MERCY!!!!!!!!!!!> We had the the SAME type of tragedy about a few months ago (in New York or> Maryland) where the Gambian husband killed his Gambian wife.> Could some one in Maryland (or any state) please confirm with more> information.> Thank you.> Regards> Moe S. JallowMoeI just confermed it.She was the daughter of Sulay Sowe of Brikama.RIPHabib------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:41:26 PSTFrom: "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: introductionMessage-ID: < 19971114004126.23353.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainI was born in Niani Kunting in the Central River Division. I am at themoment studying in Malysia, Kuala Lumpur. I am pursuing BBA.It is nice to be part of this group. I hope to be contributing my bestto it's advancement.Sillah Conateh.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:48:37 PSTFrom: "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new membersMessage-ID: < 19971114004837.26148.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainCan you please include the following people in The Gambia Las members.Njundu Sillah << ndunyakoi@hotmail.com >>Lamin Sawo << sawol1@eng.und.ac.za >>Marie Saine << msaine@hotmail.com >>Thanks.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 22:56:23 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian lady (fwd)Message-ID: < 199711140356.WAA11806@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textSent this earlier on but to Jared's personal address.Malanding JaitehForwarded message:> From msjaiteh@mtu.edu Thu Nov 13 22:51:25 1997> From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu > Message-Id: < 199711140351.WAA11782@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu > Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian lady> To: globexinc@erols.com > Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 22:51:21 -0500 (EST)> Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)> In-Reply-To: < 346B84D0.5A8E@erols.com > from "H. Jared" at Nov 13, 97 05:53:04 pm> X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]> Content-Type: text> >> > Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> > >> > > It is reported that A Gambian lady residing in Silver Spring Maryland> > > was this morning found murdered in her apartment aledgedly by her Gambian> > > husband.> > >> > > Malanding Jaiteh> > Yes it is true> > The girl is the daughter of Sulay Sowe of Brikama. The husband is fula> > from Guinea based in Gambia. May her soul rest in peace.> > I do not know the details but I will ask Alhagi Lamar Barry . He knows> > the couple.> > Habib> >> I have been in touch with some family members the deceased and> husband were staying with when they first arrived. Apparently the> husband and the lady were last seen by the deceased's sister(also their> apartment-mate) late Wednesday.She discovered the body thursday morning.> Unfortunately the husband is nowhere to be found.> It is the sister's wish that the body be returned to the Gambia. For> those wishing to help please send contributions:> Fatou Sowe> 14216 Peartree Lane> Apt 33> Silver Spring> Maryland 20906> May her soul rest in Peace> Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 05:58:29 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: introductionMessage-ID: < 346C5905.208A@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitsillah conateh wrote:> I was born in Niani Kunting in the Central River Division. I am at the> moment studying in Malysia, Kuala Lumpur. I am pursuing BBA.> It is nice to be part of this group. I hope to be contributing my best> to it's advancement.> Sillah Conateh.> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.comWelcome. I will contact you later. I have some friends in MalaysiaHabib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 03:06:49 PSTFrom: "Momodou Camara" < nijii@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Back fro GambiaMessage-ID: < 19971114110650.16128.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>Momodou Camara, you wrote:>> Greetings,>> I have been away for a week and have to catch up with my mails. I>> hope to reply some of you who sent me mails.>>>> Welcome to all new members to the list.>>>> Momodou Camara>Greetings to you too, Tomaa,>Welcome back!>I sent you a message 2 days ago asking if you had come back. Please,reply>and tell me whatever good news you brought with you.>You've been missed around here.>Thanks.>Regards,>Moe S. JallowHi Tomaa,One good news is that the summer was not so bad as we all had feared.Although hardship privails, there should be a good harvest for mostfarmers. Rice havesting has not yet started in the CRD but I have seenpeople havesting in the WD.RegardsMomodou Camara______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 15:57:49 +0200 (EET)From: edi sidibeh < lha7edsi@kyamk.fi To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: introductionMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.96.971114154259.2377A-100000@it4.kyamk.fi MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII am however impressed to join in the Gambia and Related Issues MailingList.I was burn in Bakau wasulung kunda.Presently i am living in Finlandand studying international business and administration in a town callKotka.I will not hasitate in sharing my ideas and thoughts concerning theprogress in our mother land (THE GAMBIA).------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 10:04:34 -0500 (EST)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Tragic death of =Message-ID: < 971114100431_1080154974@mrin52.mail.aol.com Does anyone know who this lady is?Jabouhesitated to inform the list earlier because, although the cause ofdeath has been ruled murder, the husband was being sought to beinformed,not that he was suspected. I fervently hope it was not by thehands of her husband!!!!! I'll keep the list informed on any newdevelopments.Ya Soffie> ----------> From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu [SMTP: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > Reply To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sent: Thursday, November 13, 1997 3:54 PM> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian lady> Malanding, you wrote:> >> > It is reported that A Gambian lady residing in Silver Spring> Maryland> > was this morning found murdered in her apartment aledgedly by her> Gambian> > husband.> >> > Malanding Jaiteh> AGAIN??????? WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THIS WORLD??? LORD HAVE> MERCY!!!!!!!!!!!> We had the the SAME type of tragedy about a few months ago (in New> York or> Maryland) where the Gambian husband killed his Gambian wife.> Could some one in Maryland (or any state) please confirm with more> information.> Thank you.> Regards> Moe S. Jallow----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from relay22.mail.aol.com (relay22.mail.aol.com [172.31.106.68])by air04.mail.aol.com (v36.0) with SMTP; Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:27:15 -0500Received: from lists.u.washington.edu (lists.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.13])by relay22.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id QAA13817;Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:18:42 -0500 (EST)Received: from host ( server@lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid NAA24748; Thu, 13 Nov 1997 13:18:06 -0800Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu [140.142.13.230])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid NAA44466 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Thu, 13 Nov 199713:17:45 -0800Received: from ns2.prc.com (beaker2.prc.com [140.188.128.25])by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) with ESMTPid NAA26874 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 13 Nov 1997 13:17:41-0800Received: from mcl2.prc.com (ems.prc.com [140.188.192.202]) by ns2.prc.com(8.8.5/8.6.12) with ESMTP id QAA11580 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu,13 Nov 1997 16:29:15 -0500 (EST)Received: by MCL2.prc.com with Internet Mail Service (5.0.1458.49)id ; Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:16:25 -0500Message-Id: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD49@Cry1.prc.com Date: Thu, 13 Nov 1997 16:17:44 -0500Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: Tragic death of a Gambian ladyMIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainX-To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-Priority: 3X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 10:32:27 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Immigration Update (New Immigration Law)Message-ID: < 9711141532.AA30524@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMuch of the information contained in this update was supplied by theNational Immigration Forum prior to the passage of the bill in question.CONGRESS SENDS 245(i), CENTRAL AMERICAN BILLS TO PRESIDENT FOR SIGNATURE------------------------------------------------------------------------On Thursday evening, November 13, both the Senate and the House ofRepresentatives voted to approve and send to President Clinton theappropriations bill that contains the compromise on Section 245(i). Asreported earlier, there will be no permanent extension. Instead,immigrants who are already in this country and who have a relativepetition filed for them by January 14th, 1998, will continue to be able toadjust status to permanent residents under 245(i). It is unclear whetherthe familial relationship must exist by the date of enactment.For employment-based immigrants, the grandfathering agreement covers thosewhose employers submit labor certifications and visa petitions on behalfor their workers by January 14, 1998. Employment-based immigrants whoenter legally and fall out of status will be able to adjust under aseparate provision of law (no fine) if they have not been out of statusfor more than a total of 180 days.Derivative beneficiaries are explicitly included in the grandfatheringcompromise, a clarification since the last time we reported onCongressional action. There is a possibility that the bill will not besigned by the President for another 10-14 days. This will allow certainpeople, most notably winners of the DV-98 Visa Lottery extra time to filetheir 245(i) applications.--------------------------------------------Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 10:42:11 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Tragic death of =Message-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD4A@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain> Does anyone know who this lady is?> Her name is Agi Sowe from Brikama and she has been here in the States> about 3 years. The husband is a Guinean national who lived in The> Gambia. He is said to work in the neighborhood where they live but no> one seems to be able to locate him.------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 10:50:29 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Africa news highlightsMessage-ID: < 9711141550.AA42812@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitNAIROBI - The death toll from floods in Somalia has topped500 and relief workers are worried about outbreaks of choleraand other diseases in the coming weeks, an aid agency said. TheUnited Nations and Organisation of African Unity say as many as800,000 people live in areas in southern Somalia affected by thefloods and an estimated 200,000 have been directly hit.ABUJA - Nigeria's political parties were split over whetherthey could accept military ruler General Sani Abacha as a singlecandidate for elections, as a government minister has proposed.ABUJA - Sierra Leone's exiled president Ahmad Tejan Kabbaharrived in Nigeria for two days of talks with Nigerian militaryleader General Sani Abacha, Nigerian officials said.ACCRA - One man was killed and four policemen seriouslywounded when police clashed with diamond traders in the Ghanaiantown of Akwatia, police and mine officials said.CAPE TOWN - Nobel peace laureate Archbishop Desmond Tututhrew his weight behind keeping South Africa's parliament inCape Town, saying Pretoria would be greedy to want it.CAIRO - The Arab League urged the United States toreconsider sanctions it imposed on Sudan for alleged sponsorshipof terrorism and human rights abuses.ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia launched a two-day nation-wide polioimmunisation drive targeting 8.5 million under-fives, theMinistry of Health said.PARIS - Donor nations pledged about $750 million in aid toUganda for the 1998 tax year, roughly the same as the precedingyear, the World Bank said. The Bank said this would include some$320 million in quickly-disbursed budget support.LUSAKA - A Zambian court granted a request for medicalattention for a detained army officer who said he had beentortured by state agents investigating a coup attempt by rebelsoldiers last month.N'DJAMENA - Chad's President Idriss Deby sacked three of hisministers after finding them absent when he visited theirministries, government sources said.LUANDA - A summit between Angola's war rivals President JoseEduardo dos Santos and UNITA leader Jonas Savimbi later thismonth could give the country's slow-moving peace process aboost, officials said.MAPUTO - The Mozambican government announced that thecountry's first multi-party municipal elections would be held onMay 29 next year, five months later than planned.CAPE TOWN - South African Foreign Minister Alfred Nzo quotedhis British counterpart Robin Cook as saying Britain planned toinvite Arab and African teams to assess Scotland as a venue fora Lockerbie bombing trial.CAPE TOWN - President Nelson Mandela will urge hisIndonesian counterpart Suharto to free jailed East Timor rebelleaders when Suharto visits South Africa next week, ForeignMinister Alfred Nzo said.--------------------------------------Courtesy Africa News Online------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

Sources close to the couple have reported history of violence since

the couple arrived from the Gambia. The marriage had been troubled

for sometime and the police had been called to the scene atleast once.

Earlier this year she had unexplained still-birth. I believe that the

husband who had been with her until late Wednesday should show up and

help the police to find the killer.



Malanding Jaiteh

>

>





------------------------------



Malanding Jaiteh, you wrote:

>

> Sources close to the couple have reported history of violence since

> the couple arrived from the Gambia. The marriage had been troubled

> for sometime and the police had been called to the scene atleast once.

> Earlier this year she had unexplained still-birth. I believe that the

> husband who had been with her until late Wednesday should show up and

> help the police to find the killer.

>

> Malanding Jaiteh



Malanding and others,



I am not trying to make any speculations but it would seem very weird that

the husband would disappear just like that. Of course, It could just be

co-incidental but... what a co-incidence that would be! I'm sure many of

us are eagerly waiting for the autopsy reports for the probable

explanation of death. Until then, please continue to feed us with any

update information.



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



PS

Can you furnish a contact telephone number for the sister of the deceased?







------------------------------



I found Dr. Marable's latest article very interesting. How about sharing

an excerpt of the aricle with you?



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Subject: "GLOBALIZATION, CYBERSPACE AND RACISM PART TWO"



"...The invention of printing changed the entire world forever. It led to

mass education, scientific discoveries, new ways of understanding the

world around us. The invention of the computer chip is in every respect as

important as the development of printing. This new technology will alter

human civilizations in ways we can scarcely imagine today.



>From the standpoint of people of African descent and the third world in

general, the question must be raised, who will have access to this new

technology and who won't? What happens when we move to a cashless society

with all the information located somewhere in cyberspace, when many people

of color may be locked out of the Internet? What happens to black and

brown people when the globe moves toward a single international identity

card, with all personal information and even credit histories instantly

accessible? Will a sophisticated form of Jim Crow and colonialism

re-emerge to segregate and separate people of color, or those who are

defined as not being worthy of credit or capital?



[...]



Another factor to be considered is global environmental racism. Advances

in technology have accelerated the relocation of environmentally

destructive industries, such as automobile production, steel, mining,

timber processing, etc., from the first world to the third world. Petro

chemicals and pesticides which have been banned in the United States and

western Europe are freely available in Asia and Africa. Third world

countries are frequently pressured by global corporations to relax or

eliminate environmental protection safeguards. In the desperate

competition for jobs and capital investment, countries are forced to

sacrifice the health and safety of their own people. It is entirely

possible that Latin America, Asia and Africa may soon become dumping

grounds for billions of tons for waste materials generated by European and

North American populations.



Compounding these potential environmental hazards is the drive toward

economic development and modernization within third world countries. One

example is that of energy production. The cheapest and most readably

available source of fuel for many third world countries is low-grade coal.

Industrial emissions known as greenhouse gases are primarily the carbon

dioxide that comes from power plants and heavy industries. These emissions

are largely responsible for global warming and the depletion of the ozone.

The industrialized western nations are vigorously pressing China, India,

Brazil, Mexico and other third world countries to cut industrial

emissions.



However, for poor countries, strict curbs on emissions will also reduce

the possibility that more of their citizens will every enjoy anything like

the comfortable lifestyles taken for granted in rich countries. Population

growth and increased rates in life expectancy create a greater demand for

consumer goods and improvements in the quality of life. One should observe

here that by far the world's biggest polluter is still the United States,

the source of nearly one-fourth of all industrial emissions on the planet.

The U.S. contains barely five percent of the total population on earth,

but consumes nearly thirty percent of all resources, goods and services.



As Martin Luther King Jr. once asked, "Where do we go from here?" If we

accept the inevitability of globalization and the revolution in

technology, we must also look for ways to use this technology in the

pursuit of goals which affirm the integrity of diverse cultures and

societies, rather than destroying them. We must approach questions of

development which ensure the greater democratization of power and

resources, rather than the construction of new monopolies and elites. The

decline in the cost of technology could afford us the possibility of using

computer networks to coordinate strategic action and analysis involving

third world people, to better address real issues and problems in their

lives and societies. We could use the new technologies to enhance global

agricultural techniques, the quality of school education, the

accessibility of public health programs, and to enhance and improve the

environment. Strategies for the liberation of black and Third World people

must move to the battleground of cyberspace.



Source: "Along the Color Line"

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



Dr. Manning Marable is Professor of History and Director of the, Institute

for Research in African-American Studies at Columbia University, New York

City.



------------------------------



" WHEN YOU GET TO BE AN EXCEPTIONAL BLACK,

YOU DON'T BELONG TO THE WHITE AND YOU

DON'T BELONG TO THE BLACK. YOU ARE TOO

GOOD FOR THE BLACK AND YOU WILL ALWAYS

BE BLACK TO THE WHITE "

- Janet Collins.





------------------------------



Sir,



If I may ask, what is your criteria for choosing a particular quote as

being that of the week. I think the piece below is a piece of crap!!!

(no pun intended....afterall you are not Janet Collins).



You probably need to read it over a few more times if you wanna see my

point.



Cheers,



Jainaba.

> " WHEN YOU GET TO BE AN EXCEPTIONAL BLACK,

> YOU DON'T BELONG TO THE WHITE AND YOU

> DON'T BELONG TO THE BLACK. YOU ARE TOO

> GOOD FOR THE BLACK AND YOU WILL ALWAYS

> BE BLACK TO THE WHITE "

> - Janet Collins.





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



>Sir,

>

>If I may ask, what is your criteria for choosing a particular quote >as

being that of the week.



The sentence above should read:



If I may ask, what is/are your criterion/criteria for choosing a quote

as being that of the day????



Cheerio,



Jainaba.

-Democracy guarantees nothing, only good people and good visionary

leadership does.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Greetings,

Njundu Sillah, Lamin Sawo and Marie Saine have been added to the

bantaba. We welcome them and look forward to their contributions.

You can send you introductions to



Regards

¨Momodou Camara



On 13 Nov 97 at 16:48, sillah conateh wrote:



> Can you please include the following people in The Gambia

> L as members.

>

> Njundu Sillah <<

>

> Lamin Sawo <<

>

> Marie Saine <<

>

>

> Thanks.

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Sister Jainaba,



I apologize if you found the quote offensive. I have no criteria for

selecting a particular quote of the DAY. I randomly select one from a list

of quotes that I have come across on that particular day.



Rest assured there's no harm taken; it will take more than a blow on the

head to get me offended. Besides, life would be very empty if one had

nothing to regret. But remember this is a quote that was made in the

1950'S. Surely, you will agree with me that to to have been the first

black ballerina to perform at the Metropolitan Opera in 1951 would not

have been an easy task.



Now let me ask you: how would you have responded if you were the first

black at an all white sport in white America?



Perhaps, Tiger Woods can help you answer that.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow







> Sir,

>

> If I may ask, what is your criteria for choosing a particular quote as

> being that of the week. I think the piece below is a piece of crap!!!

> (no pun intended....afterall you are not Janet Collins).

>

> You probably need to read it over a few more times if you wanna see my

> point.

>

> Cheers,

>

> Jainaba.

> > " WHEN YOU GET TO BE AN EXCEPTIONAL BLACK,

> > YOU DON'T BELONG TO THE WHITE AND YOU

> > DON'T BELONG TO THE BLACK. YOU ARE TOO

> > GOOD FOR THE BLACK AND YOU WILL ALWAYS

> > BE BLACK TO THE WHITE "

> > - Janet Collins.

>

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

>





------------------------------



The following is an extract from FOROYAA issue of 6-13 November,

1997



PRESIDENT JAMMEH DISPLAYING WEALTH!!!!!!!

Sometime ago President jammeh was on national television to display

21 vehicles which, he said had been given him as gifts to various

government departments. He claimed that the money came from Allah's

World Bank.



On 2 November, 1997, FOROYAA was asked to go near the State House

gate to witness President Jammeh's dishing out of D50 notes.

A large crowd had gathered and more were on their way to the State

House gate after hearing that President Jammeh was issuing money to

passers-by. Many were young children; some adults.

For example, Fama, who is said to be from Half Die end, is a ten

year old girl. She had a D50 note. One person who claimed to be Babou

Njie of Hegan Street had a D50 note. Others who were identified as

Musa Jallow, Musa Nyang, Lamin Camara, Ousman Bah, Mam Matty Faal and

Amie Mbye.



Interviewing the elderly people who stood gazing after Jammeh had

disappeared from the view, they claimed that they are needy people

who have heard that the President was giving out money.

Unfortunately, they were not so lucky to get any form of assistance.

In fact one lady claimed that she lost her pair of shoes in the push

and pull.

The most amazing development was the refusal of some people to go

even though Jammeh had gone in anticipation that he would turn up

again.



This reminds us of the days when Babandi Sissoho used to dish out

money. Beggars would walk from Serrekunda to Fajara and wait outside

all day just to see him pass. Sometimes they were driven by guards

but would linger somewhere in anticipation of his coming.

These people also just looked on with the hope that somehow Jammeh

would come back.



These are the trappings of poverty. Poverty dehumanizes. It

transforms a person into a mere object of pity. It throws a person

at the mercy of blind circumstances.

We hope that this pitiful sight will enable the president, in

particular and all Gambians, in general, to see the terrible nature

of poverty and motivate all well meaning people not to rest until all

Gambians can live dignified lives free from poverty.





------------------------------



Folks,



The husband is indeed the suspect!



I just now spoke with Ms. Fatou Sowe, the sister of the deceased, who

informed me that there is no doubt the husband killed the wife. She told

me that she left them at the apartment and when she came back the husband

was gone and his briefcase (which was always in the house) was missing.

The wife's corpse was found hidden under the bed. Police are still

investigating the murder. The husband's name is Momodou Lamarana Jallow.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



>

> Malanding Jaiteh, you wrote:

> >

> > Sources close to the couple have reported history of violence since

> > the couple arrived from the Gambia. The marriage had been troubled

> > for sometime and the police had been called to the scene atleast once.

> > Earlier this year she had unexplained still-birth. I believe that the

> > husband who had been with her until late Wednesday should show up and

> > help the police to find the killer.

> >

> > Malanding Jaiteh

>

> Malanding and others,

>

> I am not trying to make any speculations but it would seem very weird that

> the husband would disappear just like that. Of course, It could just be

> co-incidental but... what a co-incidence that would be! I'm sure many of

> us are eagerly waiting for the autopsy reports for the probable

> explanation of death. Until then, please continue to feed us with any

> update information.

>

> Thank you.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> PS

> Can you furnish a contact telephone number for the sister of the deceased?

>

>

>





------------------------------



Don't be blinded by the bright lights of America; this is the HEART of

Babylon. Some people seem to loose themselves here. Hold fast to the

teachings of the elders for they will bring you through.



My prayers go out to Sista Agi's family; and for him, that he would do

the righteous thing.



JAMMA JAM.



Keretha



> ----------

> From:

> Sent: Friday, November 14, 1997 4:10 PM

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: Tragic death of =

>

> Folks,

>

> The husband is indeed the suspect!

>

> I just now spoke with Ms. Fatou Sowe, the sister of the deceased, who

> informed me that there is no doubt the husband killed the wife. She

> told

> me that she left them at the apartment and when she came back the

> husband

> was gone and his briefcase (which was always in the house) was

> missing.

> The wife's corpse was found hidden under the bed. Police are still

> investigating the murder. The husband's name is Momodou Lamarana

> Jallow.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> >

> > Malanding Jaiteh, you wrote:

> > >

> > > Sources close to the couple have reported history of violence

> since

> > > the couple arrived from the Gambia. The marriage had been troubled

>

> > > for sometime and the police had been called to the scene atleast

> once.

> > > Earlier this year she had unexplained still-birth. I believe that

> the

> > > husband who had been with her until late Wednesday should show up

> and

> > > help the police to find the killer.

> > >

> > > Malanding Jaiteh

> >

> > Malanding and others,

> >

> > I am not trying to make any speculations but it would seem very

> weird that

> > the husband would disappear just like that. Of course, It could just

> be

> > co-incidental but... what a co-incidence that would be! I'm sure

> many of

> > us are eagerly waiting for the autopsy reports for the probable

> > explanation of death. Until then, please continue to feed us with

> any

> > update information.

> >

> > Thank you.

> >

> > Regards,

> > Moe S. Jallow

> >

> > PS

> > Can you furnish a contact telephone number for the sister of the

> deceased?





------------------------------



Hi Folks,

Without wanting to indulge in any cheap propagander for Codesria

Bulletin, let me add a few words to what has been said on the above issue.



CODESRIA Bulletin is a quarterly, and "is distributed free of charge to

all African social science research institutes and faculties to

stimulate discussion, exchange information and encourage research

cooperation among African researchers." Anybody who wishes to do so can

also make "contributions on theoretical matters", or submit reports on

conferences and seminars". The Bulletin is published in English, French

and Arabic (the Arabic edition is printed in Cairo, by the Arab Research

Centre).



List members may also wish to know that any individual African scholar

who wishes to be put on the mailing list to get the Bulletin can do so

(just send an e-mail with your address); it is free for them too; there

was talk about charging a small subscription fee when it comes to

Africans based outside of the continent, and for non-Africans outside

the continent, so as to cover cost of postage;

the fee would be about ten dollars a year. But I am not sure whether that

decision has been implemented. So, you can just try, if you are

interested--if you want to contribute to the coverage of postage cost,

don't let anybody stop you from doing so too!



And I can assure you that to get information about Codesria

activities, and for anybody interested in

getting a hint of what African scholars are debating, this is a fairly

good medium. I personnally used to enjoy reading it while I was in Paris.



As for Ali Mazrui's views, CODESRIA Bulletin carried a debate on them for

nearly 18 months in 1995-96. It started with a piece written by Mazrui,

carried by the Int. Herald Tribune, to which Archie Mafeje, a South

African teaching in Cairo, reacted quite violently; and then a whole

series of rejoinders followed. Many of the contributors were critical of

mazrui's views on what he calls Pax Africana, one of whose expressions is

what he calls "self-colonization", with the stronger African states such

as Nigeria, DRC (ex-Zaire), South Africa, etc) being asigned the

task of maintaining order and keeping the peace in the clusters of smaller states

surrounding them. And so forth and so on....



Thanks Moe for bringing that up--drawing the attention of Gambia-lers to

Mazrui's article.



Have a good weekend,



Ebrima.



On Thu, 13 Nov 1997, Modou

Jallow wrote:



> Hello Gambia-L,

>

> Dr. Mazrui is probably one of the most brilliant minds on African

> affairs today. Here is an excerpt from one of his many articles.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------

> Subject: Dr. Ali Mazrui on Nigeria and Sierra Leone

>

> "..Then came the military coup in Sierra Leone in 1997, which overthrew

> the elected government of Ahmad Tejan Kabbah. In this case *Pax Africana*

> took a wholly unexpected turn. A military government in Nigeria decided to

> defend, and attempt to reinstate, a democratically elected government in

> Sierra Leone.

>

> This was certainly an improvement on the older story of Western

> democracies propping up military regimes like that of Mobutu Sese Seko,

> which was twice saved militarily by the West in the face of a domestic

> challenge from its own Shaba province.

>

> I personally would rather see a military regime like that of Nigeria

> defending democracy in Sierra Leone, than see a democracy like that of

> France or the United States propping up military dictatorships in less

> developed countries. Yet for the time being the story of Sierra Leone

> seems to be a stalemate. *Pax Africana* has not yet fully triumphed,

> though the whole of Africa has condemned the June 1997 coup in Freetown."

>

> ---------------------------------

> Culled from a longer article entitled "Africa's Own Trusteeship

> System: Pax Africana Has Begun" in the latest edition of the

> CODESRIA

>

> Bulletin, Number 3, 1997.

> ----------------------------------

>

> For those interested:

>

> Dr. Mazrui's article can be obtained by writing to The Editor, CODESRIA

> (Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa), P.O.

> Box 3304, Dakar, Senegal.

>

> You can also e-mail them at <<<

>

> call them on 825 98 22/ 825 98 23.

>

>







------------------------------



I will be very much happy once again if you can kindly include the

follwing two people in The Gambia L.



Ebrima Jobe <<



Mustapha Fanneh <<



Your kind assistance is highly solicited.



Sillah Conateh.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



once again please help on registering fafanding fatajo as member of the

gambia L. <<



Sillah.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Does anyone know who this lady is?



Jabou,



I knew Aji Sowe personally.....she was a childhood friend of mine.... we used

to live close by each other. I remember I used to tutor her in math when I

was going to St. Peter's and she was going to Brikama Sec. Tech.



May her soul rest in perfect peace....Amen!!!



Pa-Abdou







hesitated to inform the list earlier because, although the cause of

death has been ruled murder, the husband was being sought to be

informed,not that he was suspected. I f







------------------------------



Elake!

Wecome back to the fold! I hope you had a nice trip back home.My

regards to the family!



Regards Basss!

-----Original Message-----

From: Camara, Momodou <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Thursday, November 13, 1997 4:38 PM

Subject: Power failure in the new Airport building.





Last night there had been a current failure in the new terminal

building at the Gambia International Airport. In the beginning they

were operating on the emergency supply but that also failed after a

short time. Could you imagine, there were a few candle lights and I

was lucky to have a pocket torch light with me inorder to keep an eye

on my luggage. At one time I saw a car packed infront of the main

exit with full lights on, giving light in the main building to

assist the new arrivals with Ghana Airways.

At least I was there for 1 hour and 40 munites before things were

normal. The funny thing is that there were full lights in the old

terminal building.



I wonder who was responsible for the mess but this is one of the

things which has still setting us back in development. The building

has just been officially opened about two or three ago. There was a

comment from a waiter that this is what they are living with,

meaning that this is not time.



The building is very beautiful both outside and inside but at the

moment is seems as it has the beauty of salt water.





Peace

Momodou Camara







------------------------------



Hello Moe,

I wonder where you got the audacity to defend your actions. I

think Jainaba was right by any standard. I think we all need to exercise

caution when we send something out for all to read. I don't know what

you were thinking when you posted that posting, but it sure ruined my day.

I have never felt so low about myself for a long time. What even amasses

me most was the name you gave to it: "QUOTE OF THE DAY". I read this so

call "QUOTE OF THE DAY" when I was just getting ready to go to lab about

6hrs ago. I wanted to reply then but time was not on my side. I am glad

though, when I got the chance to do so, somebody already did. I just

could not stop thinking about it and I thought I will be better off to

vent my frustration out. As far as I am concern, when this quote was made

does not excuse the use of it on this list, and for tiger wood been a

prominent golfer in an all white sport, I just cannot see the connection.

I think we all need to be a little more responsible with our postings. As

the old adage goes: "a journalist's pen is more dangerous than a gun".

True or not is immaterial. I just want a foundation for my argument and

to draw a link. By any stretch of imagination, you would not meet

somebody in the street, slap him and erupt a fight. All over the world

conflicts, by any measure, start with irresponsible comments. Yes this is

a democratic society and yes we are all entitle to our opinion and yes, by

the same token, I reserve the right not to be insulted on a forum like

this. No offence intended mister and I am not trying to belittle you, I am

just overwhelmed with emotions. For one of my brothers to make such

remarks, does not matter the original author, was beyond the realm of my

comprehension. I think we all deserve a big apology printed in bold to

help heal the wounds.

Thanx.

Dawda Singhateh.







On Fri, 14 Nov 1997, Modou Jallow wrote:



> Sister Jainaba,

>

> I apologize if you found the quote offensive. I have no criteria for

> selecting a particular quote of the DAY. I randomly select one from a list

> of quotes that I have come across on that particular day.

>

> Rest assured there's no harm taken; it will take more than a blow on the

> head to get me offended. Besides, life would be very empty if one had

> nothing to regret. But remember this is a quote that was made in the

> 1950'S. Surely, you will agree with me that to to have been the first

> black ballerina to perform at the Metropolitan Opera in 1951 would not

> have been an easy task.

>

> Now let me ask you: how would you have responded if you were the first

> black at an all white sport in white America?

>

> Perhaps, Tiger Woods can help you answer that.

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

>

>

> > Sir,

> >

> > If I may ask, what is your criteria for choosing a particular quote as

> > being that of the week. I think the piece below is a piece of crap!!!

> > (no pun intended....afterall you are not Janet Collins).

> >

> > You probably need to read it over a few more times if you wanna see my

> > point.

> >

> > Cheers,

> >

> > Jainaba.

> > > " WHEN YOU GET TO BE AN EXCEPTIONAL BLACK,

> > > YOU DON'T BELONG TO THE WHITE AND YOU

> > > DON'T BELONG TO THE BLACK. YOU ARE TOO

> > > GOOD FOR THE BLACK AND YOU WILL ALWAYS

> > > BE BLACK TO THE WHITE "

> > > - Janet Collins.

> >

> >

> > ______________________________________________________

> > Get Your Private, Free Email at

> >

>

>





------------------------------



Keretha,

Thanks for your clearsightedness;and keep up the good work

down there.



Regards Bassss!!

-----Original Message-----

From: Keretha Cash <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Saturday, November 15, 1997 7:25 AM

Subject: RE: Tragic death of =





>Don't be blinded by the bright lights of America; this is the HEART of

>Babylon. Some people seem to loose themselves here. Hold fast to the

>teachings of the elders for they will bring you through.

>

>My prayers go out to Sista Agi's family; and for him, that he would do

>the righteous thing.

>

>JAMMA JAM.

>

>Keretha

>

>> ----------

>> From:

>> Sent: Friday, November 14, 1997 4:10 PM

>> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

>> Subject: Re: Tragic death of =

>>

>> Folks,

>>

>> The husband is indeed the suspect!

>>

>> I just now spoke with Ms. Fatou Sowe, the sister of the deceased, who

>> informed me that there is no doubt the husband killed the wife. She

>> told

>> me that she left them at the apartment and when she came back the

>> husband

>> was gone and his briefcase (which was always in the house) was

>> missing.

>> The wife's corpse was found hidden under the bed. Police are still

>> investigating the murder. The husband's name is Momodou Lamarana

>> Jallow.

>>

>> Regards,

>> Moe S. Jallow

>>

>> >

>> > Malanding Jaiteh, you wrote:

>> > >

>> > > Sources close to the couple have reported history of violence

>> since

>> > > the couple arrived from the Gambia. The marriage had been troubled

>>

>> > > for sometime and the police had been called to the scene atleast

>> once.

>> > > Earlier this year she had unexplained still-birth. I believe that

>> the

>> > > husband who had been with her until late Wednesday should show up

>> and

>> > > help the police to find the killer.

>> > >

>> > > Malanding Jaiteh

>> >

>> > Malanding and others,

>> >

>> > I am not trying to make any speculations but it would seem very

>> weird that

>> > the husband would disappear just like that. Of course, It could just

>> be

>> > co-incidental but... what a co-incidence that would be! I'm sure

>> many of

>> > us are eagerly waiting for the autopsy reports for the probable

>> > explanation of death. Until then, please continue to feed us with

>> any

>> > update information.

>> >

>> > Thank you.

>> >

>> > Regards,

>> > Moe S. Jallow

>> >

>> > PS

>> > Can you furnish a contact telephone number for the sister of the

>> deceased?

>





------------------------------



Hello Moe,

Just a question that I thought I ask or should I say "QUESTION OF

THE DAY". In a nut shell, this is what I infer by your posting, "QUOTE OF

THE DAY": "that a good black man or woman for that matter is too good to

be called or perceived black and to the white man he is still black". Now

my question is, if this was any thing to hold water, where does a good

black man fit? You reserve the liberty to not send your reply back to the

list. I just want you to ponder over it, perhaps think about it when you

go to sleep and may be it will help.

Take care.

It's, again, Dawda Singhateh.









------------------------------



Well,maybe the Quote in question should not be the 'Quote Of The Day' in a

largely Black Forum like Gambia-L,but ,at the same time,it could be argued

that since every text is capable of being Narrowly or Broadly

interpreted,Mr.Jallow should be given the benefit of the doubt here.



>From first glance,the quote seems to mean that Talent and Success are the

exception and not the rule among blacks,so that blacks endowed with such

qualities lose their blackness and acquire

Whiteness,albeit a superficial one,since there will always be a point

beyond which whites will not accept even the most talented black person.This

of course is the narrow interpretation.



But in,No Longer At Ease,Achebe has taught us how almost impossible it

becomes for our elites to become really black again once they have acquired

everything there is to be acquired from the white education system and

culture whose dreams and aspirations are almost inimical to those of the

blacks.This kind of situation leaves our elites in a sort of Psychological

Limbo,because ,on the one hand, they can never be white because of their

skin colour,and ,on the other,they can never be really black again because

of their white dreams,aspirations and lifestyle.In short,no longer at ease

in living in either communities,black or white.



This to my mind,is the kind of interpretation on Mr.Jallow's mind when he

sent us a Quote that on the surface looked like an insult to blackness.





Regards

Bassss!





-----Original Message-----

From: D. Singhateh <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Date: Saturday, November 15, 1997 12:18 PM

Subject: Re: QUOTE OF THE DAY





> Hello Moe,

> I wonder where you got the audacity to defend your actions. I

>think Jainaba was right by any standard. I think we all need to exercise

>caution when we send something out for all to read. I don't know what

>you were thinking when you posted that posting, but it sure ruined my day.

>I have never felt so low about myself for a long time. What even amasses

>me most was the name you gave to it: "QUOTE OF THE DAY". I read this so

>call "QUOTE OF THE DAY" when I was just getting ready to go to lab about

>6hrs ago. I wanted to reply then but time was not on my side. I am glad

>though, when I got the chance to do so, somebody already did. I just

>could not stop thinking about it and I thought I will be better off to

>vent my frustration out. As far as I am concern, when this quote was made

>does not excuse the use of it on this list, and for tiger wood been a

>prominent golfer in an all white sport, I just cannot see the connection.

>I think we all need to be a little more responsible with our postings. As

>the old adage goes: "a journalist's pen is more dangerous than a gun".

>True or not is immaterial. I just want a foundation for my argument and

>to draw a link. By any stretch of imagination, you would not meet

>somebody in the street, slap him and erupt a fight. All over the world

>conflicts, by any measure, start with irresponsible comments. Yes this is

>a democratic society and yes we are all entitle to our opinion and yes, by

>the same token, I reserve the right not to be insulted on a forum like

>this. No offence intended mister and I am not trying to belittle you, I am

>just overwhelmed with emotions. For one of my brothers to make such

>remarks, does not matter the original author, was beyond the realm of my

>comprehension. I think we all deserve a big apology printed in bold to

>help heal the wounds.

>Thanx.

>Dawda Singhateh.

>

>

>

>On Fri, 14 Nov 1997, Modou Jallow wrote:

>

>> Sister Jainaba,

>>

>> I apologize if you found the quote offensive. I have no criteria for

>> selecting a particular quote of the DAY. I randomly select one from a

list

>> of quotes that I have come across on that particular day.

>>

>> Rest assured there's no harm taken; it will take more than a blow on the

>> head to get me offended. Besides, life would be very empty if one had

>> nothing to regret. But remember this is a quote that was made in the

>> 1950'S. Surely, you will agree with me that to to have been the first

>> black ballerina to perform at the Metropolitan Opera in 1951 would not

>> have been an easy task.

>>

>> Now let me ask you: how would you have responded if you were the first

>> black at an all white sport in white America?

>>

>> Perhaps, Tiger Woods can help you answer that.

>>

>> Regards,

>> Moe S. Jallow

>>

>>

>>

>> > Sir,

>> >

>> > If I may ask, what is your criteria for choosing a particular quote as

>> > being that of the week. I think the piece below is a piece of crap!!!

>> > (no pun intended....afterall you are not Janet Collins).

>> >

>> > You probably need to read it over a few more times if you wanna see my

>> > point.

>> >

>> > Cheers,

>> >

>> > Jainaba.

>> > > " WHEN YOU GET TO BE AN EXCEPTIONAL BLACK,

>> > > YOU DON'T BELONG TO THE WHITE AND YOU

>> > > DON'T BELONG TO THE BLACK. YOU ARE TOO

>> > > GOOD FOR THE BLACK AND YOU WILL ALWAYS

>> > > BE BLACK TO THE WHITE "

>> > > - Janet Collins.

>> >

>> >

>> > ______________________________________________________

>> > Get Your Private, Free Email at

>> >

>>

>>

>

>





------------------------------



WHITE SPORTS IN WHITE AMERICA...WHERE ARE MY PEOPLE????



I woke up early that faithful day. After starving for several hours, the

doorbell finally rang and the pizza man delivered. BBQ chicken wings and

some pizza (yeah!! I like cheese in the crust) finally joined me. I

dashed to the fridge to see what is in there to wash down the pizza. Oh

no!!! Damn....Budweiser, how did it get there? Oh well, since I was in a

happy mood, I didn't care...I'll drink anything. I dived into the pizza,

guzzled the budweiser as I cheered on. It was more of an amusing

spectacle for I didn't really care about the participants, or the

"sport" for that matter. Yet it gave me something to do on a rainy day

in beautiful Vancouver. I just sat down eating chicken and pizza,

occasionally licking my fingers and watched golf! Yes. Yes, I said

golf!!! So you thought it was soccer????



I've often wondered who came up with the "sport" of golf. I never quite

got into it. I didn't care about or for Tiger Woods. He's some kid

making so much money...while I am a poor full-time student. Who gives a

hoot. What I liked was the fact that despite the fact that once upon a

time in the good old US of A, seeing a black person who was not a caddy

on a golf course was like seeing a normal LaToya Jackson. Wow, a black

man is really kicking ass on national tv... on a golf course. Hey, I

need another budweiser to celebrate Mannn!!! Yes Mannn!!! Tiger won the

championship (the Augusta masters) and was told to prepare some good

collard greens, chicken etc..(soul food..yeah, I think that was what the

dude was refering to) when he takes the participants of next years

masters out. BTW, have you folks seen Soul Food (the movie) yet??? I

think it is the best black movie ever produced...bold statement, but

hey it's from the soul Mannn!!! O.K, Okay back to sports.



Some things we are just not accustomed to. Golf, for all intents

and purposes, has been sold as a "white sport." Ice Hockey, one

can understand. But golf has never been deemed a legit sport by

true sports buffs. Then again, being a sportsman has little to

do with being an athlete, so one can understand it's status.



So I thought and I thought and I thought. Why are there black sports

and white sports? What are the black sports? Basketball is one of

them. It's dominated by blacks. That's a fact. What are the white

sports? Hockey is one of them. It's dominated by whites. That's a

fact. There are several in-between sports, such that reflect the

idealistic "melting pot" theory of America. You know, like Football.

Yeah, football, were a black quarterback who wins the Heissman trophy

has a greater chance of being drafted into the NBA if he has basketball

skills than being drafted into the NFL. Charlie Ward of the Knicks

readily comes to mind.



FOLKS HERE's THE REAL DEAL...

The historical basis for many of these sports will explain why

some are dominated by one ethnic group. Take for instance hockey.

A bunch of white men chasing a black puck, with sticks. Sound

familiar? How about bungee jumping? Tie a rope around a person

and toss them down? Sound familiar? Ever see a black person bungee

jump (mindful of his history) and not be nervous? Man, these people

perfected that "sport" on us, now you expect us to bungee jump? How

about horseback riding? Let's not even go there. Shall we continue?

Going for a walk in the woods, Sailing (a la the America's cup). I'm

sure you see where this is going. Sailing, sailing, that's why there are

black people here in north america in the first place. And do you ever

see a black man in the American swim team (at the olympics)? Shoot, if

we could swim we wouldn't be here no how. You know?



So go ahead Mr. Tiger Woods. I don't know you, and probably never will.

Don't know what you stand for, probably don't care. I have

my own troubles to deal with. But every now and then, when I turn on

the TV and see a black man kicking ass on a golf course--the last

physical bastion of the supremacist mentality (we'll get to the

economics one day), then its okay with me.



Cheers,



Jainaba.



P.S: Brother Moe, I do enjoy reading your postings...the the last one

was however, kind of ....anyways lets move on. As our mutual brother in

the land of the black gold would say "Keep up the good work down there"



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Are you always fighting (not physically) with your mother-in-law?? You

may not be alone.



The piece below is from the Oracle Humornet...their webpage is:



http://oraclehumor.com



Cheers,



Jainaba.

**********************************************************************



>There was a married couple who were in a terrible accident. The

>woman's face was burned severely. The doctor told the husband they

>couldn't graft any skin from her body because she was so thin. The

>husband then donated some of his skin...

>

>However, the only place suitable to the doctor was from his >buttocks.

The husband requested that no one be told of this, because >after all

this was a very delicate matter!

>

>After the surgery was completed, everyone was astounded at the >woman's

new beauty. She looked more beautiful than she ever did >before! All her

friends and relatives just ranted and raved at her >youthful beauty!

>

> She was alone with her husband one day & she wanted to thank him for

>what he did. She said, "Dear, I just want to thank you for >everything

you did for me! There is no way I could ever repay you!!!

>

>He replied, "Oh don't worry, Honey, I get plenty thanks enough every

>time your mother comes over and kisses you on your cheek!!"

>

>

> http://oraclehumor.com





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Gambia-l,

Fafanding Fatajo, Ebrima Jobe and Mustapha Fanneh have all been added

to the List. Welcome to our Gambian Bantaba in Cyberspace, we look

forward to your contributions.



Please send a brief introduction. Our address is

gambia-l@u.washington.edu



Momodou Camara







*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Small picture to say "I apologize to all of you".



.' '.

: :

| _ _ |

.-.|(o)(o)|.-.

( ( | .--. | ) )

'-/ ( ) \-'

/ '--' \

\ `""` /

`\ /'

`\ /'

_/`-.-`\_

_..:;\._/V\_./:;.._

.'/;:;:;\ /^\ /:;:;:\'.

/ /;:;:;:;\| |/:;:;:;:\ \

/ /;:;:;:;:;\_/:;:;:;:;:\ \











Good morning people,



It has come to my attention that the last QUOTE OF THE DAY I sent to the

list was offensive to some list members.



Rather than defend my act, I would like to start my day by apologizing to

all of you, whether or not you were offended. I hope that you will agree

with me that it is not always easy to walk in our house full of people

without stepping on some toes, especially if they all have different shoe

sizes. Nonetheless, my intention was not to offend anyone of you as I

also have both friends and relatives who mean very much to me on Gambia-L.

Therefore, the last thing I would like to do is to offend any member of

the Gambia-L list. In this regard, I will not be posting any more QUOTES

OF THE DAY but will continue to be an active participant. So please, let's

all put this behind us and move on (just like I'm headed to the Gym :-)).



Thank you and like brother NJagga would say, "keep a smile on your face".



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------



PS

Bass, thank you for very much for seeing eye-to-eye.



------------------------------



Thank you sister Jainaba. I enjoyed reading it and i will try to do a

better job next time.



Cheers to you too.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





>

> WHITE SPORTS IN WHITE AMERICA...WHERE ARE MY PEOPLE????



------------------------------



Malanding or anyone else who may be close to this family or case:



Is there any support system (account etc...) set up to assist this

lady's family here in the U.S? If so who is the contact person?



Musa













On Thu, 13 Nov 1997, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:



> It is reported that A Gambian lady residing in Silver Spring Maryland

> was this morning found murdered in her apartment aledgedly by her Gambian

> husband.

>

> Malanding Jaiteh

>





------------------------------



>

>

> Malanding or anyone else who may be close to this family or case:

>

> Is there any support system (account etc...) set up to assist this

> lady's family here in the U.S? If so who is the contact person?

>

> Musa



Yes there is a support system neighbors and friends of the deceased

initiated. The sister is the contact person and can be reached at

(301) 603 0147. There is a post office box that has been set up for

those sending contributions. It is expected that an account no. will

be given by Monday Nov 17.



Until then the P.O address is in the name of the deceased:





Agie Sowe

P.O. Box 5370

Rockville

MD 20848





Malanding Jaiteh











------------------------------



Moe Jallow wrote:



>

> Folks,

>

> The husband is indeed the suspect!

>

> I just now spoke with Ms. Fatou Sowe, the sister of the deceased, who

> informed me that there is no doubt the husband killed the wife. She told

> me that she left them at the apartment and when she came back the husband

> was gone and his briefcase (which was always in the house) was missing.

> The wife's corpse was found hidden under the bed. Police are still

> investigating the murder. The husband's name is Momodou Lamarana Jallow.

>



> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow



The latest on the issue is that the Police confirmed that the lady

had been stangled and the the husband is wanted for first degree

murder.



Witness lso confirmed that he travelled to New York two days prior

to the killing. Perhaps looking for a way out (speculation on my

part).



Malanding Jaiteh.





------------------------------



Dear List Members:





The above named Gambian is currently in a comma, and hooked on a life support

system in Overlandpark, Kansas. The doctors have pronounced him

"brain-dead", and the life support system is expected to be disconnected on

Monday, November 17, 1997. The family's wish is to transport the corpse to

The Gambia. Donations of any kind are critically needed at this time. You

may contact:



Momodou Sireh Jallow (Alieu's younger brother)

and

Rose Oshaia

at

ADDRESS: 5606 Floyd, #1A

Overlandpark, Kansas 66202

TELEPHONE: (913) 262-4778



Alieu is the son of Ndey Jeng and Ousainou Jallow - originally from Basse,

Upper River Division, but currently living in the Serrekunda area.



Thanks in advance for your help.





Awa Sey



------------------------------



Assalamaleykum Brothers & sisters .

First of all I'd like to send my condoleances to the family & sister of =

the young lady whose life was abruptly cut short in some unclear =

circumstances. I pray that the ALMIGHTY ,the MERCIFUL accepts her soul =

in his eternal paradise.

My name is CHEIKH FATY I am a list member for a long period of time and =

as it is well put I belong to the group of the silent participant. I am =

also the president of the SENE-GAMBIAN ASSOCIATION OF THE STATE OF =

WASHINGTON.

I decided to send this post to bring my modest contribution & =

suggestions to the members of this group about these tragic events that =

are unfortunately hitting hard our community almost quite frequently if =

I can put it that way.

Some time ago MR KAMARA sent a post explaining in full detail the =

importance & benefits of such insurance ,but to my knowledge there was =

no follow-up or inquiry about it from the group.

Now I'm again bringing the same issue to the table so that we can have a =

serious debate or discussion on this matter.

Our association is a living proof that it can be done because we have =

successfully registered all our members for a $ 10.000 each in the event =

of death 'accident ,loss of sight you name it for a monthly premium of =

$4.50 .

Presently we are talking to the insurance company to expand the same =

coverage to members who are residing outside of washington state,but we =

were asked to have our potentiel members to be organised in a group of =

100 or combined in neighboring states area.

That way they'll be willing to contact you directly & give you all =

details & benefits from the horse mouth.

I think it's time for us to take our responsibiilties in dealing with =

these death & accidents issues in such a way that it won't be a =

financial burden to the family of the victim or the community members .

Let me know about your thoughts & interests ,then we can setup something =

& have it working for the benefits of all of us.

Sorry I was too long but I had to put the word out.

Ps :THE INSURANCE WAS OBTAINED THROUGH an umbrella organisation called =

OAA (ORGANISATION OF AFRICAN ORGANISTIONS) under the leadership of its =

president DR SHEIKH GIBRIL KAMARA...... WASSALAMM ALLAHOU AKBAR .ALBARKA =20

=20

FATY...

?????????????????????



Moe Jallow wrote:

>=20

> Folks,

>=20

> The husband is indeed the suspect!

>=20

> I just now spoke with Ms. Fatou Sowe, the sister of the deceased, who

> informed me that there is no doubt the husband killed the wife. She =

told

> me that she left them at the apartment and when she came back the =

husband

> was gone and his briefcase (which was always in the house) was =

missing.

> The wife's corpse was found hidden under the bed. Police are still

> investigating the murder. The husband's name is Momodou Lamarana =

Jallow.=20

>=20



> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow



The latest on the issue is that the Police confirmed that the lady had =

been stangled and the the husband is wanted for first degree murder.

Witness lso confirmed that he travelled to New York two days prior to =

the killing. Perhaps looking for a way out (speculation on my part).=20

Malanding Jaiteh.







------------------------------



I believe that thehusband who had been with her until late Wednesday should show up andhelp the police to find the killer.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 12:51:01 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tragic death of =Message-ID: < 9711141751.AA61834@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMalanding Jaiteh, you wrote:> Sources close to the couple have reported history of violence since> the couple arrived from the Gambia. The marriage had been troubled> for sometime and the police had been called to the scene atleast once.> Earlier this year she had unexplained still-birth. I believe that the> husband who had been with her until late Wednesday should show up and> help the police to find the killer.> Malanding JaitehMalanding and others,I am not trying to make any speculations but it would seem very weird thatthe husband would disappear just like that. Of course, It could just beco-incidental but... what a co-incidence that would be! I'm sure many ofus are eagerly waiting for the autopsy reports for the probableexplanation of death. Until then, please continue to feed us with anyupdate information.Thank you.Regards,Moe S. JallowPSCan you furnish a contact telephone number for the sister of the deceased?------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 14:36:06 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Dr. Marable on GLOBALIZATION, CYBERSPACE AND RACISMMessage-ID: < 9711141936.AA55578@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitI found Dr. Marable's latest article very interesting. How about sharingan excerpt of the aricle with you?Regards,Moe S. Jallow--------------------------------------------------------------------------Subject: "GLOBALIZATION, CYBERSPACE AND RACISM PART TWO""...The invention of printing changed the entire world forever. It led tomass education, scientific discoveries, new ways of understanding theworld around us. The invention of the computer chip is in every respect asimportant as the development of printing. This new technology will alterhuman civilizations in ways we can scarcely imagine today.>From the standpoint of people of African descent and the third world ingeneral, the question must be raised, who will have access to this newtechnology and who won't? What happens when we move to a cashless societywith all the information located somewhere in cyberspace, when many peopleof color may be locked out of the Internet? What happens to black andbrown people when the globe moves toward a single international identitycard, with all personal information and even credit histories instantlyaccessible? Will a sophisticated form of Jim Crow and colonialismre-emerge to segregate and separate people of color, or those who aredefined as not being worthy of credit or capital?[...]Another factor to be considered is global environmental racism. Advancesin technology have accelerated the relocation of environmentallydestructive industries, such as automobile production, steel, mining,timber processing, etc., from the first world to the third world. Petrochemicals and pesticides which have been banned in the United States andwestern Europe are freely available in Asia and Africa. Third worldcountries are frequently pressured by global corporations to relax oreliminate environmental protection safeguards. In the desperatecompetition for jobs and capital investment, countries are forced tosacrifice the health and safety of their own people. It is entirelypossible that Latin America, Asia and Africa may soon become dumpinggrounds for billions of tons for waste materials generated by European andNorth American populations.Compounding these potential environmental hazards is the drive towardeconomic development and modernization within third world countries. Oneexample is that of energy production. The cheapest and most readablyavailable source of fuel for many third world countries is low-grade coal.Industrial emissions known as greenhouse gases are primarily the carbondioxide that comes from power plants and heavy industries. These emissionsare largely responsible for global warming and the depletion of the ozone.The industrialized western nations are vigorously pressing China, India,Brazil, Mexico and other third world countries to cut industrialemissions.However, for poor countries, strict curbs on emissions will also reducethe possibility that more of their citizens will every enjoy anything likethe comfortable lifestyles taken for granted in rich countries. Populationgrowth and increased rates in life expectancy create a greater demand forconsumer goods and improvements in the quality of life. One should observehere that by far the world's biggest polluter is still the United States,the source of nearly one-fourth of all industrial emissions on the planet.The U.S. contains barely five percent of the total population on earth,but consumes nearly thirty percent of all resources, goods and services.As Martin Luther King Jr. once asked, "Where do we go from here?" If weaccept the inevitability of globalization and the revolution intechnology, we must also look for ways to use this technology in thepursuit of goals which affirm the integrity of diverse cultures andsocieties, rather than destroying them. We must approach questions ofdevelopment which ensure the greater democratization of power andresources, rather than the construction of new monopolies and elites. Thedecline in the cost of technology could afford us the possibility of usingcomputer networks to coordinate strategic action and analysis involvingthird world people, to better address real issues and problems in theirlives and societies. We could use the new technologies to enhance globalagricultural techniques, the quality of school education, theaccessibility of public health programs, and to enhance and improve theenvironment. Strategies for the liberation of black and Third World peoplemust move to the battleground of cyberspace.Source: "Along the Color Line"-------------------------------------------------------------------------Dr. Manning Marable is Professor of History and Director of the, Institutefor Research in African-American Studies at Columbia University, New YorkCity.------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 14:51:23 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: QUOTE OF THE DAYMessage-ID: < 9711141951.AA44456@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit" WHEN YOU GET TO BE AN EXCEPTIONAL BLACK,YOU DON'T BELONG TO THE WHITE AND YOUDON'T BELONG TO THE BLACK. YOU ARE TOOGOOD FOR THE BLACK AND YOU WILL ALWAYSBE BLACK TO THE WHITE "- Janet Collins.------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 12:29:02 PSTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: QUOTE OF THE DAYMessage-ID: < 19971114202902.23442.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainSir,If I may ask, what is your criteria for choosing a particular quote asbeing that of the week. I think the piece below is a piece of crap!!!(no pun intended....afterall you are not Janet Collins).You probably need to read it over a few more times if you wanna see mypoint.Cheers,Jainaba.> " WHEN YOU GET TO BE AN EXCEPTIONAL BLACK,> YOU DON'T BELONG TO THE WHITE AND YOU> DON'T BELONG TO THE BLACK. YOU ARE TOO> GOOD FOR THE BLACK AND YOU WILL ALWAYS> BE BLACK TO THE WHITE "> - Janet Collins.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 12:44:12 PSTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: QUOTE OF THE DAYMessage-ID: < 19971114204412.26448.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>Sir,>If I may ask, what is your criteria for choosing a particular quote >asbeing that of the week.The sentence above should read:If I may ask, what is/are your criterion/criteria for choosing a quoteas being that of the day????Cheerio,Jainaba.-Democracy guarantees nothing, only good people and good visionaryleadership does.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 22:14:20 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new membersMessage-ID: <19971114211546.AAA30610@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: 8BITGreetings,Njundu Sillah, Lamin Sawo and Marie Saine have been added to thebantaba. We welcome them and look forward to their contributions.You can send you introductions to gambia-l@u.washington.edu Regards¨Momodou CamaraOn 13 Nov 97 at 16:48, sillah conateh wrote:> Can you please include the following people in The Gambia> L as members.> Njundu Sillah << ndunyakoi@hotmail.com >>> Lamin Sawo << sawol1@eng.und.ac.za >>> Marie Saine << msaine@hotmail.com >>> Thanks.> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 16:29:12 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: QUOTE OF THE DAYMessage-ID: < 9711142129.AA67934@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSister Jainaba,I apologize if you found the quote offensive. I have no criteria forselecting a particular quote of the DAY. I randomly select one from a listof quotes that I have come across on that particular day.Rest assured there's no harm taken; it will take more than a blow on thehead to get me offended. Besides, life would be very empty if one hadnothing to regret. But remember this is a quote that was made in the1950'S. Surely, you will agree with me that to to have been the firstblack ballerina to perform at the Metropolitan Opera in 1951 would nothave been an easy task.Now let me ask you: how would you have responded if you were the firstblack at an all white sport in white America?Perhaps, Tiger Woods can help you answer that.Regards,Moe S. Jallow> Sir,> If I may ask, what is your criteria for choosing a particular quote as> being that of the week. I think the piece below is a piece of crap!!!> (no pun intended....afterall you are not Janet Collins).> You probably need to read it over a few more times if you wanna see my> point.> Cheers,> Jainaba.> > " WHEN YOU GET TO BE AN EXCEPTIONAL BLACK,> > YOU DON'T BELONG TO THE WHITE AND YOU> > DON'T BELONG TO THE BLACK. YOU ARE TOO> > GOOD FOR THE BLACK AND YOU WILL ALWAYS> > BE BLACK TO THE WHITE "> > - Janet Collins.> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 23:01:27 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 50 Dalasi Notes On The OfferMessage-ID: <19971114220253.AAA8498@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITThe following is an extract from FOROYAA issue of 6-13 November,1997PRESIDENT JAMMEH DISPLAYING WEALTH!!!!!!!Sometime ago President jammeh was on national television to display21 vehicles which, he said had been given him as gifts to variousgovernment departments. He claimed that the money came from Allah'sWorld Bank.On 2 November, 1997, FOROYAA was asked to go near the State Housegate to witness President Jammeh's dishing out of D50 notes.A large crowd had gathered and more were on their way to the StateHouse gate after hearing that President Jammeh was issuing money topassers-by. Many were young children; some adults.For example, Fama, who is said to be from Half Die end, is a tenyear old girl. She had a D50 note. One person who claimed to be BabouNjie of Hegan Street had a D50 note. Others who were identified asMusa Jallow, Musa Nyang, Lamin Camara, Ousman Bah, Mam Matty Faal andAmie Mbye.Interviewing the elderly people who stood gazing after Jammeh haddisappeared from the view, they claimed that they are needy peoplewho have heard that the President was giving out money.Unfortunately, they were not so lucky to get any form of assistance.In fact one lady claimed that she lost her pair of shoes in the pushand pull.The most amazing development was the refusal of some people to goeven though Jammeh had gone in anticipation that he would turn upagain.This reminds us of the days when Babandi Sissoho used to dish outmoney. Beggars would walk from Serrekunda to Fajara and wait outsideall day just to see him pass. Sometimes they were driven by guardsbut would linger somewhere in anticipation of his coming.These people also just looked on with the hope that somehow Jammehwould come back.These are the trappings of poverty. Poverty dehumanizes. Ittransforms a person into a mere object of pity. It throws a personat the mercy of blind circumstances.We hope that this pitiful sight will enable the president, inparticular and all Gambians, in general, to see the terrible natureof poverty and motivate all well meaning people not to rest until allGambians can live dignified lives free from poverty.------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 17:10:06 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tragic death of =Message-ID: < 9711142210.AA64920@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitFolks,The husband is indeed the suspect!I just now spoke with Ms. Fatou Sowe, the sister of the deceased, whoinformed me that there is no doubt the husband killed the wife. She toldme that she left them at the apartment and when she came back the husbandwas gone and his briefcase (which was always in the house) was missing.The wife's corpse was found hidden under the bed. Police are stillinvestigating the murder. The husband's name is Momodou Lamarana Jallow.Regards,Moe S. Jallow> Malanding Jaiteh, you wrote:> >> > Sources close to the couple have reported history of violence since> > the couple arrived from the Gambia. The marriage had been troubled> > for sometime and the police had been called to the scene atleast once.> > Earlier this year she had unexplained still-birth. I believe that the> > husband who had been with her until late Wednesday should show up and> > help the police to find the killer.> >> > Malanding Jaiteh> Malanding and others,> I am not trying to make any speculations but it would seem very weird that> the husband would disappear just like that. Of course, It could just be> co-incidental but... what a co-incidence that would be! I'm sure many of> us are eagerly waiting for the autopsy reports for the probable> explanation of death. Until then, please continue to feed us with any> update information.> Thank you.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> PS> Can you furnish a contact telephone number for the sister of the deceased?------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 16:28:12 -0600From: Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,Subject: RE: Tragic death of =Message-ID: < 199711142228.OAA19444@mx2.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCF11A.6687F0C0"This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understandthis format, some or all of this message may not be legible.------ =_NextPart_000_01BCF11A.6687F0C0Content-Type: text/plainDon't be blinded by the bright lights of America; this is the HEART ofBabylon. Some people seem to loose themselves here. Hold fast to theteachings of the elders for they will bring you through.My prayers go out to Sista Agi's family; and for him, that he would dothe righteous thing.JAMMA JAM.Keretha> ----------> From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu [SMTP: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > Sent: Friday, November 14, 1997 4:10 PM> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Tragic death of => Folks,> The husband is indeed the suspect!> I just now spoke with Ms. Fatou Sowe, the sister of the deceased, who> informed me that there is no doubt the husband killed the wife. She> told> me that she left them at the apartment and when she came back the> husband> was gone and his briefcase (which was always in the house) was> missing.> The wife's corpse was found hidden under the bed. Police are still> investigating the murder. The husband's name is Momodou Lamarana> Jallow.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> >> > Malanding Jaiteh, you wrote:> > >> > > Sources close to the couple have reported history of violence> since> > > the couple arrived from the Gambia. The marriage had been troubled> > > for sometime and the police had been called to the scene atleast> once.> > > Earlier this year she had unexplained still-birth. I believe that> the> > > husband who had been with her until late Wednesday should show up> and> > > help the police to find the killer.> > >> > > Malanding Jaiteh> >> > Malanding and others,> >> > I am not trying to make any speculations but it would seem very> weird that> > the husband would disappear just like that. Of course, It could just> be> > co-incidental but... what a co-incidence that would be! I'm sure> many of> > us are eagerly waiting for the autopsy reports for the probable> > explanation of death. Until then, please continue to feed us with> any> > update information.> >> > Thank you.> >> > Regards,> > Moe S. Jallow> >> > PS> > Can you furnish a contact telephone number for the sister of the> deceased?------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 19:41:53 -0500 (EST)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Dr. Mazrui on Nigeria.... and CODESRIA BULLETINMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.971114190656.15960A-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Folks,Without wanting to indulge in any cheap propagander for CodesriaBulletin, let me add a few words to what has been said on the above issue.CODESRIA Bulletin is a quarterly, and "is distributed free of charge toall African social science research institutes and faculties tostimulate discussion, exchange information and encourage researchcooperation among African researchers." Anybody who wishes to do so canalso make "contributions on theoretical matters", or submit reports onconferences and seminars". The Bulletin is published in English, Frenchand Arabic (the Arabic edition is printed in Cairo, by the Arab ResearchCentre).List members may also wish to know that any individual African scholarwho wishes to be put on the mailing list to get the Bulletin can do so(just send an e-mail with your address); it is free for them too; therewas talk about charging a small subscription fee when it comes toAfricans based outside of the continent, and for non-Africans outsidethe continent, so as to cover cost of postage;the fee would be about ten dollars a year. But I am not sure whether thatdecision has been implemented. So, you can just try, if you areinterested--if you want to contribute to the coverage of postage cost,don't let anybody stop you from doing so too!And I can assure you that to get information about Codesriaactivities, and for anybody interested ingetting a hint of what African scholars are debating, this is a fairlygood medium. I personnally used to enjoy reading it while I was in Paris.As for Ali Mazrui's views, CODESRIA Bulletin carried a debate on them fornearly 18 months in 1995-96. It started with a piece written by Mazrui,carried by the Int. Herald Tribune, to which Archie Mafeje, a SouthAfrican teaching in Cairo, reacted quite violently; and then a wholeseries of rejoinders followed. Many of the contributors were critical ofmazrui's views on what he calls Pax Africana, one of whose expressions iswhat he calls "self-colonization", with the stronger African states suchas Nigeria, DRC (ex-Zaire), South Africa, etc) being asigned thetask of maintaining order and keeping the peace in the clusters of smaller statessurrounding them. And so forth and so on....Thanks Moe for bringing that up--drawing the attention of Gambia-lers toMazrui's article.Have a good weekend,Ebrima.On Thu, 13 Nov 1997, ModouJallow wrote:> Hello Gambia-L,> Dr. Mazrui is probably one of the most brilliant minds on African> affairs today. Here is an excerpt from one of his many articles.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> -----------------------------------------------------------------------> Subject: Dr. Ali Mazrui on Nigeria and Sierra Leone> "..Then came the military coup in Sierra Leone in 1997, which overthrew> the elected government of Ahmad Tejan Kabbah. In this case *Pax Africana*> took a wholly unexpected turn. A military government in Nigeria decided to> defend, and attempt to reinstate, a democratically elected government in> Sierra Leone.> This was certainly an improvement on the older story of Western> democracies propping up military regimes like that of Mobutu Sese Seko,> which was twice saved militarily by the West in the face of a domestic> challenge from its own Shaba province.> I personally would rather see a military regime like that of Nigeria> defending democracy in Sierra Leone, than see a democracy like that of> France or the United States propping up military dictatorships in less> developed countries. Yet for the time being the story of Sierra Leone> seems to be a stalemate. *Pax Africana* has not yet fully triumphed,> though the whole of Africa has condemned the June 1997 coup in Freetown."> ---------------------------------> Culled from a longer article entitled "Africa's Own Trusteeship> System: Pax Africana Has Begun" in the latest edition of the> CODESRIA> Bulletin, Number 3, 1997.> ----------------------------------> For those interested:> Dr. Mazrui's article can be obtained by writing to The Editor, CODESRIA> (Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa), P.O.> Box 3304, Dakar, Senegal.> You can also e-mail them at <<< CODESRIA@Sonatel.senet.net >>> or> call them on 825 98 22/ 825 98 23.------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 17:01:03 PSTFrom: "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: < 19971115010104.3316.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainI will be very much happy once again if you can kindly include thefollwing two people in The Gambia L.Ebrima Jobe << jebrima@hotmail.com >>Mustapha Fanneh << Fannehm@eng.und.ac.za >>Your kind assistance is highly solicited.Sillah Conateh.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 18:22:24 PSTFrom: "sillah conateh" < sillahconateh@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < 19971115022224.21077.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainonce again please help on registering fafanding fatajo as member of thegambia L. << ffatajo@hotmail.com >>Sillah.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 97 18:20:26 PSTFrom: "FIND THE GOOD IN EVERY PERSON...FOR EVRYONE DOES HAVE ONE" < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tragic death of =Message-ID: < 9711150220.utk12229@RR5.intel.com Does anyone know who this lady is?Jabou,I knew Aji Sowe personally.....she was a childhood friend of mine.... we usedto live close by each other. I remember I used to tutor her in math when Iwas going to St. Peter's and she was going to Brikama Sec. Tech.May her soul rest in perfect peace....Amen!!!Pa-Abdouhesitated to inform the list earlier because, although the cause ofdeath has been ruled murder, the husband was being sought to beinformed,not that he was suspected. I f------------------------------Date: Wed, 12 Nov 1997 11:54:38 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Power failure in the new Airport building.Message-ID: < 01bcef48$9b712aa0$5f2185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitElake!Wecome back to the fold! I hope you had a nice trip back home.Myregards to the family!Regards Basss!-----Original Message-----From: Camara, Momodou < momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Thursday, November 13, 1997 4:38 PMSubject: Power failure in the new Airport building.Last night there had been a current failure in the new terminalbuilding at the Gambia International Airport. In the beginning theywere operating on the emergency supply but that also failed after ashort time. Could you imagine, there were a few candle lights and Iwas lucky to have a pocket torch light with me inorder to keep an eyeon my luggage. At one time I saw a car packed infront of the mainexit with full lights on, giving light in the main building toassist the new arrivals with Ghana Airways.At least I was there for 1 hour and 40 munites before things werenormal. The funny thing is that there were full lights in the oldterminal building.I wonder who was responsible for the mess but this is one of thethings which has still setting us back in development. The buildinghas just been officially opened about two or three ago. There was acomment from a waiter that this is what they are living with,meaning that this is not time.The building is very beautiful both outside and inside but at themoment is seems as it has the beauty of salt water.PeaceMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 19:22:35 -0800 (PST)From: "D. Singhateh" < dawdas@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: QUOTE OF THE DAYMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.96a.971114191456.16114A-100000@dante20.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello Moe,I wonder where you got the audacity to defend your actions. Ithink Jainaba was right by any standard. I think we all need to exercisecaution when we send something out for all to read. I don't know whatyou were thinking when you posted that posting, but it sure ruined my day.I have never felt so low about myself for a long time. What even amassesme most was the name you gave to it: "QUOTE OF THE DAY". I read this socall "QUOTE OF THE DAY" when I was just getting ready to go to lab about6hrs ago. I wanted to reply then but time was not on my side. I am gladthough, when I got the chance to do so, somebody already did. I justcould not stop thinking about it and I thought I will be better off tovent my frustration out. As far as I am concern, when this quote was madedoes not excuse the use of it on this list, and for tiger wood been aprominent golfer in an all white sport, I just cannot see the connection.I think we all need to be a little more responsible with our postings. Asthe old adage goes: "a journalist's pen is more dangerous than a gun".True or not is immaterial. I just want a foundation for my argument andto draw a link. By any stretch of imagination, you would not meetsomebody in the street, slap him and erupt a fight. All over the worldconflicts, by any measure, start with irresponsible comments. Yes this isa democratic society and yes we are all entitle to our opinion and yes, bythe same token, I reserve the right not to be insulted on a forum likethis. No offence intended mister and I am not trying to belittle you, I amjust overwhelmed with emotions. For one of my brothers to make suchremarks, does not matter the original author, was beyond the realm of mycomprehension. I think we all deserve a big apology printed in bold tohelp heal the wounds.Thanx.Dawda Singhateh.On Fri, 14 Nov 1997, Modou Jallow wrote:> Sister Jainaba,> I apologize if you found the quote offensive. I have no criteria for> selecting a particular quote of the DAY. I randomly select one from a list> of quotes that I have come across on that particular day.> Rest assured there's no harm taken; it will take more than a blow on the> head to get me offended. Besides, life would be very empty if one had> nothing to regret. But remember this is a quote that was made in the> 1950'S. Surely, you will agree with me that to to have been the first> black ballerina to perform at the Metropolitan Opera in 1951 would not> have been an easy task.> Now let me ask you: how would you have responded if you were the first> black at an all white sport in white America?> Perhaps, Tiger Woods can help you answer that.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> > Sir,> >> > If I may ask, what is your criteria for choosing a particular quote as> > being that of the week. I think the piece below is a piece of crap!!!> > (no pun intended....afterall you are not Janet Collins).> >> > You probably need to read it over a few more times if you wanna see my> > point.> >> > Cheers,> >> > Jainaba.> > > " WHEN YOU GET TO BE AN EXCEPTIONAL BLACK,> > > YOU DON'T BELONG TO THE WHITE AND YOU> > > DON'T BELONG TO THE BLACK. YOU ARE TOO> > > GOOD FOR THE BLACK AND YOU WILL ALWAYS> > > BE BLACK TO THE WHITE "> > > - Janet Collins.> >> >> > ______________________________________________________> > Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com > >------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 06:42:49 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tragic death of =Message-ID: < 01bcf0af$610fcde0$d52185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitKeretha,Thanks for your clearsightedness;and keep up the good workdown there.Regards Bassss!!-----Original Message-----From: Keretha Cash < kcash@RBVDNR.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Saturday, November 15, 1997 7:25 AMSubject: RE: Tragic death of =>Don't be blinded by the bright lights of America; this is the HEART of>Babylon. Some people seem to loose themselves here. Hold fast to the>teachings of the elders for they will bring you through.>My prayers go out to Sista Agi's family; and for him, that he would do>the righteous thing.>JAMMA JAM.>Keretha>> ---------->> From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu [SMTP: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu >> Sent: Friday, November 14, 1997 4:10 PM>> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>> Subject: Re: Tragic death of =>>>> Folks,>>>> The husband is indeed the suspect!>>>> I just now spoke with Ms. Fatou Sowe, the sister of the deceased, who>> informed me that there is no doubt the husband killed the wife. She>> told>> me that she left them at the apartment and when she came back the>> husband>> was gone and his briefcase (which was always in the house) was>> missing.>> The wife's corpse was found hidden under the bed. Police are still>> investigating the murder. The husband's name is Momodou Lamarana>> Jallow.>>>> Regards,>> Moe S. Jallow>>>> >>> > Malanding Jaiteh, you wrote:>> > >>> > > Sources close to the couple have reported history of violence>> since>> > > the couple arrived from the Gambia. The marriage had been troubled>>>> > > for sometime and the police had been called to the scene atleast>> once.>> > > Earlier this year she had unexplained still-birth. I believe that>> the>> > > husband who had been with her until late Wednesday should show up>> and>> > > help the police to find the killer.>> > >>> > > Malanding Jaiteh>> >>> > Malanding and others,>> >>> > I am not trying to make any speculations but it would seem very>> weird that>> > the husband would disappear just like that. Of course, It could just>> be>> > co-incidental but... what a co-incidence that would be! I'm sure>> many of>> > us are eagerly waiting for the autopsy reports for the probable>> > explanation of death. Until then, please continue to feed us with>> any>> > update information.>> >>> > Thank you.>> >>> > Regards,>> > Moe S. Jallow>> >>> > PS>> > Can you furnish a contact telephone number for the sister of the>> deceased?------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 21:24:59 -0800 (PST)From: "D. Singhateh" < dawdas@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: QUOTE OF THE DAYMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.96a.971114211802.54830A-100000@dante04.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello Moe,Just a question that I thought I ask or should I say "QUESTION OFTHE DAY". In a nut shell, this is what I infer by your posting, "QUOTE OFTHE DAY": "that a good black man or woman for that matter is too good tobe called or perceived black and to the white man he is still black". Nowmy question is, if this was any thing to hold water, where does a goodblack man fit? You reserve the liberty to not send your reply back to thelist. I just want you to ponder over it, perhaps think about it when yougo to sleep and may be it will help.Take care.It's, again, Dawda Singhateh.------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 10:02:42 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: QUOTE OF THE DAYMessage-ID: < 01bcf0cb$4dc33f80$d52185c2@q-tel.qatar.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWell,maybe the Quote in question should not be the 'Quote Of The Day' in alargely Black Forum like Gambia-L,but ,at the same time,it could be arguedthat since every text is capable of being Narrowly or Broadlyinterpreted,Mr.Jallow should be given the benefit of the doubt here.>From first glance,the quote seems to mean that Talent and Success are theexception and not the rule among blacks,so that blacks endowed with suchqualities lose their blackness and acquireWhiteness,albeit a superficial one,since there will always be a pointbeyond which whites will not accept even the most talented black person.Thisof course is the narrow interpretation.But in,No Longer At Ease,Achebe has taught us how almost impossible itbecomes for our elites to become really black again once they have acquiredeverything there is to be acquired from the white education system andculture whose dreams and aspirations are almost inimical to those of theblacks.This kind of situation leaves our elites in a sort of PsychologicalLimbo,because ,on the one hand, they can never be white because of theirskin colour,and ,on the other,they can never be really black again becauseof their white dreams,aspirations and lifestyle.In short,no longer at easein living in either communities,black or white.This to my mind,is the kind of interpretation on Mr.Jallow's mind when hesent us a Quote that on the surface looked like an insult to blackness.RegardsBassss!-----Original Message-----From: D. Singhateh < dawdas@u.washington.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Saturday, November 15, 1997 12:18 PMSubject: Re: QUOTE OF THE DAY> Hello Moe,> I wonder where you got the audacity to defend your actions. I>think Jainaba was right by any standard. I think we all need to exercise>caution when we send something out for all to read. I don't know what>you were thinking when you posted that posting, but it sure ruined my day.>I have never felt so low about myself for a long time. What even amasses>me most was the name you gave to it: "QUOTE OF THE DAY". I read this so>call "QUOTE OF THE DAY" when I was just getting ready to go to lab about>6hrs ago. I wanted to reply then but time was not on my side. I am glad>though, when I got the chance to do so, somebody already did. I just>could not stop thinking about it and I thought I will be better off to>vent my frustration out. As far as I am concern, when this quote was made>does not excuse the use of it on this list, and for tiger wood been a>prominent golfer in an all white sport, I just cannot see the connection.>I think we all need to be a little more responsible with our postings. As>the old adage goes: "a journalist's pen is more dangerous than a gun".>True or not is immaterial. I just want a foundation for my argument and>to draw a link. By any stretch of imagination, you would not meet>somebody in the street, slap him and erupt a fight. All over the world>conflicts, by any measure, start with irresponsible comments. Yes this is>a democratic society and yes we are all entitle to our opinion and yes, by>the same token, I reserve the right not to be insulted on a forum like>this. No offence intended mister and I am not trying to belittle you, I am>just overwhelmed with emotions. For one of my brothers to make such>remarks, does not matter the original author, was beyond the realm of my>comprehension. I think we all deserve a big apology printed in bold to>help heal the wounds.>Thanx.>Dawda Singhateh.>On Fri, 14 Nov 1997, Modou Jallow wrote:>> Sister Jainaba,>>>> I apologize if you found the quote offensive. I have no criteria for>> selecting a particular quote of the DAY. I randomly select one from alist>> of quotes that I have come across on that particular day.>>>> Rest assured there's no harm taken; it will take more than a blow on the>> head to get me offended. Besides, life would be very empty if one had>> nothing to regret. But remember this is a quote that was made in the>> 1950'S. Surely, you will agree with me that to to have been the first>> black ballerina to perform at the Metropolitan Opera in 1951 would not>> have been an easy task.>>>> Now let me ask you: how would you have responded if you were the first>> black at an all white sport in white America?>>>> Perhaps, Tiger Woods can help you answer that.>>>> Regards,>> Moe S. Jallow>>>>>>>> > Sir,>> >>> > If I may ask, what is your criteria for choosing a particular quote as>> > being that of the week. I think the piece below is a piece of crap!!!>> > (no pun intended....afterall you are not Janet Collins).>> >>> > You probably need to read it over a few more times if you wanna see my>> > point.>> >>> > Cheers,>> >>> > Jainaba.>> > > " WHEN YOU GET TO BE AN EXCEPTIONAL BLACK,>> > > YOU DON'T BELONG TO THE WHITE AND YOU>> > > DON'T BELONG TO THE BLACK. YOU ARE TOO>> > > GOOD FOR THE BLACK AND YOU WILL ALWAYS>> > > BE BLACK TO THE WHITE ">> > > - Janet Collins.>> >>> >>> > ______________________________________________________>> > Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com >> >>>>>------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 23:08:12 PSTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: White sports in White America....Message-ID: < 19971115070813.22107.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainWHITE SPORTS IN WHITE AMERICA...WHERE ARE MY PEOPLE????I woke up early that faithful day. After starving for several hours, thedoorbell finally rang and the pizza man delivered. BBQ chicken wings andsome pizza (yeah!! I like cheese in the crust) finally joined me. Idashed to the fridge to see what is in there to wash down the pizza. Ohno!!! Damn....Budweiser, how did it get there? Oh well, since I was in ahappy mood, I didn't care...I'll drink anything. I dived into the pizza,guzzled the budweiser as I cheered on. It was more of an amusingspectacle for I didn't really care about the participants, or the"sport" for that matter. Yet it gave me something to do on a rainy dayin beautiful Vancouver. I just sat down eating chicken and pizza,occasionally licking my fingers and watched golf! Yes. Yes, I saidgolf!!! So you thought it was soccer????I've often wondered who came up with the "sport" of golf. I never quitegot into it. I didn't care about or for Tiger Woods. He's some kidmaking so much money...while I am a poor full-time student. Who gives ahoot. What I liked was the fact that despite the fact that once upon atime in the good old US of A, seeing a black person who was not a caddyon a golf course was like seeing a normal LaToya Jackson. Wow, a blackman is really kicking ass on national tv... on a golf course. Hey, Ineed another budweiser to celebrate Mannn!!! Yes Mannn!!! Tiger won thechampionship (the Augusta masters) and was told to prepare some goodcollard greens, chicken etc..(soul food..yeah, I think that was what thedude was refering to) when he takes the participants of next yearsmasters out. BTW, have you folks seen Soul Food (the movie) yet??? Ithink it is the best black movie ever produced...bold statement, buthey it's from the soul Mannn!!! O.K, Okay back to sports.Some things we are just not accustomed to. Golf, for all intentsand purposes, has been sold as a "white sport." Ice Hockey, onecan understand. But golf has never been deemed a legit sport bytrue sports buffs. Then again, being a sportsman has little todo with being an athlete, so one can understand it's status.So I thought and I thought and I thought. Why are there black sportsand white sports? What are the black sports? Basketball is one ofthem. It's dominated by blacks. That's a fact. What are the whitesports? Hockey is one of them. It's dominated by whites. That's afact. There are several in-between sports, such that reflect theidealistic "melting pot" theory of America. You know, like Football.Yeah, football, were a black quarterback who wins the Heissman trophyhas a greater chance of being drafted into the NBA if he has basketballskills than being drafted into the NFL. Charlie Ward of the Knicksreadily comes to mind.FOLKS HERE's THE REAL DEAL...The historical basis for many of these sports will explain whysome are dominated by one ethnic group. Take for instance hockey.A bunch of white men chasing a black puck, with sticks. Soundfamiliar? How about bungee jumping? Tie a rope around a personand toss them down? Sound familiar? Ever see a black person bungeejump (mindful of his history) and not be nervous? Man, these peopleperfected that "sport" on us, now you expect us to bungee jump? Howabout horseback riding? Let's not even go there. Shall we continue?Going for a walk in the woods, Sailing (a la the America's cup). I'msure you see where this is going. Sailing, sailing, that's why there areblack people here in north america in the first place. And do you eversee a black man in the American swim team (at the olympics)? Shoot, ifwe could swim we wouldn't be here no how. You know?So go ahead Mr. Tiger Woods. I don't know you, and probably never will.Don't know what you stand for, probably don't care. I havemy own troubles to deal with. But every now and then, when I turn onthe TV and see a black man kicking ass on a golf course--the lastphysical bastion of the supremacist mentality (we'll get to theeconomics one day), then its okay with me.Cheers,Jainaba.P.S: Brother Moe, I do enjoy reading your postings...the the last onewas however, kind of ....anyways lets move on. As our mutual brother inthe land of the black gold would say "Keep up the good work down there"______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 14 Nov 1997 23:32:02 PSTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: HUM: A Skin Transplant (**1/2)Message-ID: < 19971115073202.24694.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainAre you always fighting (not physically) with your mother-in-law?? Youmay not be alone.The piece below is from the Oracle Humornet...their webpage is:Cheers,Jainaba.**********************************************************************>There was a married couple who were in a terrible accident. The>woman's face was burned severely. The doctor told the husband they>couldn't graft any skin from her body because she was so thin. The>husband then donated some of his skin...>However, the only place suitable to the doctor was from his >buttocks.The husband requested that no one be told of this, because >after allthis was a very delicate matter!>After the surgery was completed, everyone was astounded at the >woman'snew beauty. She looked more beautiful than she ever did >before! All herfriends and relatives just ranted and raved at her >youthful beauty!> She was alone with her husband one day & she wanted to thank him for>what he did. She said, "Dear, I just want to thank you for >everythingyou did for me! There is no way I could ever repay you!!!>He replied, "Oh don't worry, Honey, I get plenty thanks enough every>time your mother comes over and kisses you on your cheek!!"______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sat, 15 Nov 1997 10:13:56 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new membersMessage-ID: <19971115091525.AAA26136@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGambia-l,Fafanding Fatajo, Ebrima Jobe and Mustapha Fanneh have all been addedto the List. Welcome to our Gambian Bantaba in Cyberspace, we lookforward to your contributions.Please send a brief introduction. Our address isMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Sat, 15 Nov 1997 08:59:12 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: QUOTE OF THE DAYMessage-ID: < 9711151359.AA11870@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSmall picture to say "I apologize to all of you"..' '.: :| _ _ |.-.|(o)(o)|.-.( ( | .--. | ) )'-/ ( ) \-'/ '--' \\ `""` /`\ /'`\ /'_/`-.-`\__..:;\._/V\_./:;.._.'/;:;:;\ /^\ /:;:;:\'./ /;:;:;:;\| |/:;:;:;:\ \/ /;:;:;:;:;\_/:;:;:;:;:\ \Good morning people,It has come to my attention that the last QUOTE OF THE DAY I sent to thelist was offensive to some list members.Rather than defend my act, I would like to start my day by apologizing toall of you, whether or not you were offended. I hope that you will agreewith me that it is not always easy to walk in our house full of peoplewithout stepping on some toes, especially if they all have different shoesizes. Nonetheless, my intention was not to offend anyone of you as Ialso have both friends and relatives who mean very much to me on Gambia-L.Therefore, the last thing I would like to do is to offend any member ofthe Gambia-L list. In this regard, I will not be posting any more QUOTESOF THE DAY but will continue to be an active participant. So please, let'sall put this behind us and move on (just like I'm headed to the Gym :-)).Thank you and like brother NJagga would say, "keep a smile on your face".Regards,Moe S. Jallow========================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------PSBass, thank you for very much for seeing eye-to-eye.------------------------------Date: Sat, 15 Nov 1997 09:04:42 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: White sports in White America....Message-ID: < 9711151404.AA26364@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThank you sister Jainaba. I enjoyed reading it and i will try to do abetter job next time.Cheers to you too.Regards,Moe S. Jallow> WHITE SPORTS IN WHITE AMERICA...WHERE ARE MY PEOPLE????------------------------------Date: Sat, 15 Nov 1997 12:44:01 -0500 (EST)From: Musa Sowe < chemsm@panther.Gsu.EDU To: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian ladyMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.971115124125.20232A-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMalanding or anyone else who may be close to this family or case:Is there any support system (account etc...) set up to assist thislady's family here in the U.S? If so who is the contact person?MusaOn Thu, 13 Nov 1997, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> It is reported that A Gambian lady residing in Silver Spring Maryland> was this morning found murdered in her apartment aledgedly by her Gambian> husband.> Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Sat, 15 Nov 1997 13:14:06 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: Tragic death of a Gambian ladyMessage-ID: < 199711151814.NAA23505@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> Malanding or anyone else who may be close to this family or case:> Is there any support system (account etc...) set up to assist this> lady's family here in the U.S? If so who is the contact person?> MusaYes there is a support system neighbors and friends of the deceasedinitiated. The sister is the contact person and can be reached at(301) 603 0147. There is a post office box that has been set up forthose sending contributions. It is expected that an account no. willbe given by Monday Nov 17.Until then the P.O address is in the name of the deceased:Agie SoweP.O. Box 5370RockvilleMD 20848Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Sat, 15 Nov 1997 13:37:29 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: Tragic death of =Message-ID: < 199711151837.NAA23601@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textMoe Jallow wrote:> Folks,> The husband is indeed the suspect!> I just now spoke with Ms. Fatou Sowe, the sister of the deceased, who> informed me that there is no doubt the husband killed the wife. She told> me that she left them at the apartment and when she came back the husband> was gone and his briefcase (which was always in the house) was missing.> The wife's corpse was found hidden under the bed. Police are still> investigating the murder. The husband's name is Momodou Lamarana Jallow.> Regards,> Moe S. JallowThe latest on the issue is that the Police confirmed that the ladyhad been stangled and the the husband is wanted for first degreemurder.Witness lso confirmed that he travelled to New York two days priorto the killing. Perhaps looking for a way out (speculation on mypart).Malanding Jaiteh.------------------------------Date: Sat, 15 Nov 1997 18:30:32 -0500 (EST)From: BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Alieu Badara JallowMessage-ID: < 971115183032_1502620288@mrin46.mail.aol.com Dear List Members:The above named Gambian is currently in a comma, and hooked on a life supportsystem in Overlandpark, Kansas. The doctors have pronounced him"brain-dead", and the life support system is expected to be disconnected onMonday, November 17, 1997. The family's wish is to transport the corpse toThe Gambia. Donations of any kind are critically needed at this time. Youmay contact:Momodou Sireh Jallow (Alieu's younger brother)andRose OshaiaatADDRESS: 5606 Floyd, #1AOverlandpark, Kansas 66202TELEPHONE: (913) 262-4778Alieu is the son of Ndey Jeng and Ousainou Jallow - originally from Basse,Upper River Division, but currently living in the Serrekunda area.Thanks in advance for your help.Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Sat, 15 Nov 1997 20:21:39 -0800From: Compaq Customer < seela@oz.net To: "'GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List'"Subject: FW: Tragic death of =Message-ID: < 01BCF204.27598360@sense-sea-pm8-19.oz.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAssalamaleykum Brothers & sisters .First of all I'd like to send my condoleances to the family & sister of =the young lady whose life was abruptly cut short in some unclear =circumstances. I pray that the ALMIGHTY ,the MERCIFUL accepts her soul =in his eternal paradise.My name is CHEIKH FATY I am a list member for a long period of time and =as it is well put I belong to the group of the silent participant. I am =also the president of the SENE-GAMBIAN ASSOCIATION OF THE STATE OF =WASHINGTON.I decided to send this post to bring my modest contribution & =suggestions to the members of this group about these tragic events that =are unfortunately hitting hard our community almost quite frequently if =I can put it that way.Some time ago MR KAMARA sent a post explaining in full detail the =importance & benefits of such insurance ,but to my knowledge there was =no follow-up or inquiry about it from the group.Now I'm again bringing the same issue to the table so that we can have a =serious debate or discussion on this matter.Our association is a living proof that it can be done because we have =successfully registered all our members for a $ 10.000 each in the event =of death 'accident ,loss of sight you name it for a monthly premium of =$4.50 .Presently we are talking to the insurance company to expand the same =coverage to members who are residing outside of washington state,but we =were asked to have our potentiel members to be organised in a group of =100 or combined in neighboring states area.That way they'll be willing to contact you directly & give you all =details & benefits from the horse mouth.I think it's time for us to take our responsibiilties in dealing with =these death & accidents issues in such a way that it won't be a =financial burden to the family of the victim or the community members .Let me know about your thoughts & interests ,then we can setup something =& have it working for the benefits of all of us.Sorry I was too long but I had to put the word out.Ps :THE INSURANCE WAS OBTAINED THROUGH an umbrella organisation called =OAA (ORGANISATION OF AFRICAN ORGANISTIONS) under the leadership of its =president DR SHEIKH GIBRIL KAMARA...... WASSALAMM ALLAHOU AKBAR .ALBARKA =20=20FATY...?????????????????????-----Original Message-----From: Malanding S. Jaiteh [SMTP: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Sent: Saturday, November 15, 1997 10:37 AMTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Tragic death of =3DMoe Jallow wrote:>=20> Folks,>=20> The husband is indeed the suspect!>=20> I just now spoke with Ms. Fatou Sowe, the sister of the deceased, who> informed me that there is no doubt the husband killed the wife. She =told> me that she left them at the apartment and when she came back the =husband> was gone and his briefcase (which was always in the house) was =missing.> The wife's corpse was found hidden under the bed. Police are still> investigating the murder. The husband's name is Momodou Lamarana =Jallow.=20>=20> Regards,> Moe S. JallowThe latest on the issue is that the Police confirmed that the lady had =been stangled and the the husband is wanted for first degree murder.Witness lso confirmed that he travelled to New York two days prior to =the killing. Perhaps looking for a way out (speculation on my part).=20Malanding Jaiteh.------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 94************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

