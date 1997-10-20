Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9711B - Digest 92 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10393 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 15:47:44



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: commendations>>>>>>

by "Alpha Robinson" <

2) RE: Thanx for your consideration!

by KARAMBA CEESAY <

3) STILL IN TOWN

by

4) Re: new member

by

5) Re: BACK TO BUSINESS

by "

6) Re: Casamance

by

7) Re: BACK TO BUSINESS

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

8) NEW MEMBER

by Fafa Sanyang <

9) Re:A Nation In Serious Trouble

by

10) When The Cock Crows

by

11) Greetings

by Nyang Njie <

12) Re: "Give A Book" : just an idea

by Musa Sowe <

13) new member

by Gabriel Ndow <

14) Greetings

by Nyang Njie <

15) Re: Yusupha Jatt "Payus"

by badjie karafa sw <

16) New York Times: Cameroon's Bamoun Guard a Rich Intellectual

Legacy

by Francis Njie <

17) Re: Yusupha Jatt "Payus"

by badjie karafa sw <

18) Re: commendations>>>>>>

by Abdou Gibba <

19) Attempted Coup in Zambia???

by

20) Renting a car in Gambia

by Andy Lyons <

21) SV: "Give A Book" : just an idea

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

22) Meeting of Senegalese/Gambian Chambers of Commerce

by Andrea Klumpp <

23) Re: Gambia-Lers in the Bay Area

by

24) Re: "Give A Book" : just an idea

by "Katim S. Touray" <

25) Re: "Give A Book" : just an idea

by "

26) Re: "Give A Book" : just an idea

by "H. Jared" <

27) Re: "Give A Book" : just an idea

by "H. Jared" <

28) Re: "Give A Book" : just an idea

by "H. Jared" <

29) Yusupha Jatta "Payus"

by Paul <

30) Ouijimai

by Paul <

31) Re: Meeting of Senegalese/Gambian Chambers of Commerce

by

32) Re: Meeting of Senegalese/Gambian Chambers of Commerce

by "H. Jared" <

33) Privatisation pays off BIG TIME

by

34) Re: Privatisation pays off BIG TIME

by "H. Jared" <

35) WORLD BANK scholarships (fwd)

by

36) DV-99 VISA LOTTERY (fwd)

by

37) Scholarship for Sub-Saharan African (fwd)

by ndeye marie <

38) new member

by Gabriel Ndow <

39) A DEAL for the ATLANTANS

by

40) Fwd: why Black men love Black women (fwd)

by Paul Jammeh <

41) new member

by "D. Singhateh" <

42) Re: new member

by Gabriel Ndow <

43) new member

by "Omar Gassama" <

44) New members

by

45) Ethnicity and Identity

by

46) Nat Res Management Position

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

47) Darboe visits Atlanta

by Gabriel Ndow <

48) Re: new member

by Habib Ghanim <

49) Re: new member

by Habib Ghanim <

50) Town meeting in Atlanta

by Mamadi Corra <

51) Darboe's meeting in Atlanta

by "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 26 Oct 1997 14:24:08 + 0200 MET

From: "Alpha Robinson" <

To:

Subject: Re: commendations>>>>>>

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable



Mr. Jagne wrote:



> this brings up something to my mind... when the Senegambian

> confederation broke up, PDOIS 'S criticism of Jawara surprised

> me. i though they should have known better. Diouf suceeeded

> in what his mentor failed Senegal was virtually ruling the

> gambia with the agreement (in the conf. constitution) that only

> the Senegalese head of state could be the cofederation

> leader. i agree jawara had his interests in mind when he

> negotiated with Diouf to restore him. when he finally amnaged

> to undo his error i placing the gambia in the hands of

> senegal, PDOIS should have given him credit. just because of

> that, i became cynnical of their teachings.........am i

> running off?? maybe i should pursue that some other time.

> ****************************



Mr. Jagne, it is very dangerous to state half truths and deduce half

baked conclusions. PDOIS has worked very diligently and objectively in

exposing the monster in the Senegambia Confederation and they

certainly deserve more than such unfounded accusations based on a

rather superficial analysis. I would like to refer you to publications

by FOROYAA on the Senegambia Confederation before you "pursue that

some other time". Find out about the truth before you make any

judgements! PDOIS has produced written materials,Cassettes, addressed

the Senegambia issue in local languages in rallies held all over the

country in order to clarify the situation for the Gambian people.



It is the tradition of PDOIS that after addressing issues in their

rallies they invite people from the audience to confront them with a

counter argument should they find their analysis wrong. Likewise PDOIS

always invites other opinions and criticism. in good faith.



You will do well to learn that PDOIS was the FIRST to declare that the

Senegambia Confederation had come to an end. This bears testimony to

the fact that PDOIS was well informed. It would therefore be

irrational for well informed intelligent people who have decided to

stay in their country, ready to take risks, to take decisions which

are counter productive as you seem to be asserting. And certainly

PDOIS cannot be accused by any sane informed Gambian of having ever

been involved in cheap politics.



PDOIS is certainly in a position to defend itself better, so I would

suggest that you send them a copy of your analysis when you address

this issue later. If you are a fair minded person interested in the

truth you will agree that those who are being judged should be kept

aware and given a chance to respond. Here is FOROYAA=92s address:

If you need any assistance in getting in touch

please do not hesitate to contact me at:

GAROB1@CIP.HX.UNI-PADERBORN.DE



On another note I would like to make the following observation:

Any fair minded person should learn to acknowledge the positive

aspects of a person or group of people, even if you do not agree with

their ideas. The fact is that while you and I are here sitting on our

"safe cushions" PDOIS has shunned all privileges in the interest of

the Gambian people. Those brothers and sisters have dedicated their

whole life to the struggle of the ordinary down-trodden Gambian. Some

of them could have been professors, officers in international

organisations, ambassadors, ministers etc. if they wanted to. They

have evolved to be the most enlightened, dedicated reliable

progressive force in the Gambia. They have been imprisoned by Jawara

and later dismissed from their jobs. They were the very first

political victims of Jammeh, when Jawara fled from the country,

Sherrif Dibba went on holiday and all the other politicians preferred

to save their skins. Yet they never failed to raise the banner of

freedom at the hour of need at their own risk.



PDOIS is a party without any sponsor at all, the only party of its

kind in the Gambia. They have learnt to cater for their own collective

survival on the very principle which they preach, " self reliance".

Their newspaper provides very accurate analysis of the political,

economic and social situation in the Gambia. They have established a

nursery school which even accommodated children of people in high

offices in the Jawara days just to name a few things.



So these are men and women of integrity. Learn from them if you can or

disagree with them, but do not stab them on the back.



You may wonder why I have taken the trouble to write about PDOIS.

Well, first because not everyone on this list is fully aware of who

PDOIS really is. Secondly, it is very common to hear learned Gambians

paint such a false picture of that Party. I guess this lies partly in

the fact that African intellectuals are not used to a humble

leadership, but certainly part of the answer lies in our often

unquestioned irrational castigation of socialism, which is the

ideology of PDOIS. Perhaps it is time that we learn to listen

objectively even if we disapprove.



Let me conclude by saying that it has never been my interest to sound

like a political campaigner of PDOIS on the list, just in case it may

smell so. I am very aware of the humble nature of PDOIS who would

rather do the right things without making much noise about it, but

somehow I felt like making these points clear.



Regards,



Alpha Robinson







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 26 Oct 1997 20:34:18 -0600 (CST)

From: KARAMBA CEESAY <

To: GAMBIA-L-owner <

gambia-l <

Subject: RE: Thanx for your consideration!

Message-ID: <2018341526101997/A67481/UTMEM2/11BAD3E21000*@MHS>

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Sir:

Morro K. Ceesay is currently trying to set up his law firm in Minneapolis, MN. The firm is scheduled to

open the first week of Nov. I guess he should be on board after settling down.



K. J. Ceesay





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 26 Oct 1997 20:40:21 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: STILL IN TOWN

Message-ID: <







Dear List Managers,



I had one too many friends who misunderstood a message I sent earlier. Can I

kindly restate that I shall not unsubscibre because of any personal comments

between list memebers.



So I am still in town, will be in town and shall be in town.



ALLAH BLESS US ALL



MOMODOU JAGANA



"THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES

PLEASE KEEP IT ALIVE

READ A BOOK"





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 26 Oct 1997 23:31:43 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <



Greetings to all



My

name is Philip Sowe, am staying in Marylang, this is to Introduce myself to

the Bantaba, am also Thanking Sang and Latjor for Introducing me .





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 24 Oct 1997 10:14:05 +0100

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: BACK TO BUSINESS

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Hi Mr Saho or is it Dr Saho??

anyway, I am just curious, is the Too Bad ...Too Bab

or TouBab a joke, I am of the belief that centuries of inter-mingling with

alien cultures, a most natural but in our case unsavoury process, have

resulted in the increasing loss of our language..I hold that TOUBAB and

TOUGAL are respectively our native words for European and Europe, just like

Honha is red, Weh is white etc...just what I thought

please educate me otherwise



pmj----------

on a serious tip





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 12:04:45 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Casamance

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



I saw the following from the point newspaper and though it might be

of intrest.

Greetings,

Matarr M. Jeng.





Senegal And (3iambia





The recent meeting between Senegalese and Gambian security services

was the culmination of earlier meetings on the security along the

boundaries of the countries and other related problems.

Although the emphasis was laid on organiscd actions the allusion is

clear,

the two sides seemed ready to collaborate against destabilising

eternents.

The Senegalcse are presently faced with the escalation of the

conflict in

Casamance and The Gambia had faced not long ago two attacks(Fanfenni

and Kartong) purportedly originating from Senegal. The allusion then

seemed clear but what was no so clear was the operatives which were

vaguely de- scribed in the form of more concerted efforts between

security and judiciary o~ficials.

The proposed fight against drug and narcotics trafficking was also

identi-

~ed as maybe a new area that deserves the attention ot' the two

countries.

The teal innovation seems to have been the indusion of cooperation

be-

tween the two judicial systems. It would seem that one should not rule

out that extradition was the main consideration behind this

development.

Whatever the case, the Gambian interior Minister was right to say

that

peace in Senegal means peace in The Gatnbia and vice versa.









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 12:34:52 +0100 (MET)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To: <

Subject: Re: BACK TO BUSINESS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hello Pmj



You wrote "I am just curious, is the Too Bad ...Too Bab

>or TouBab a joke, I am of the belief that centuries of inter-mingling with

>alien cultures," Whether it=B4s a joke or not i don=B4t know i was just

contributing to the trivia question. BTW i wrote "A.K. Njai=B4s narration

reminds me of an explanation i heard when i was younger concerning the word

TOUBAB which means whiteman" I believe that many of us has heard story

telling from our grand, parents, parents or elderly nneighbours. You have

already educated me.





Omar=20



At 10:14 24.10.97 +0100, you wrote:

>Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

> via Commit

>

>

>Hi Mr Saho or is it Dr Saho??

>anyway, I am just curious, is the Too Bad ...Too Bab

>or TouBab a joke, I am of the belief that centuries of inter-mingling with

>alien cultures, a most natural but in our case unsavoury process, have

>resulted in the increasing loss of our language..I hold that TOUBAB and

>TOUGAL are respectively our native words for European and Europe, just like

>Honha is red, Weh is white etc...just what I thought

>please educate me otherwise

>

>pmj----------

>on a serious tip

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 08:46:26 -0400 (AST)

From: Fafa Sanyang <

To:

Subject: NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Hello Gambia-l,



Mr. ADAMA B. CHAM of Reading University U.K. would like to be enlisted.

His address is as follows:



A,cham@reading.ac.uk

Thanks

Fafa Sanyang





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 12:45:53 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re:A Nation In Serious Trouble

Message-ID: <



With a growing population that is over a million people, a towering foreign

debt the servicing of which is requiring almost close to half of the entire

budget, a shrinking and weak economy that creates almost no jobs, what is a

nation to do? First here are some basic facts:



1-The government being the largest employer in the nation has about 15000

people on its payroll.

2-The formal private sector by the governments own account is significantly

less than half of the number on government rolls

3-That in theory means only a very tiny percentage of our people can count on

a regular pay of some sort hence enabling them to buy the goods and services

necessary to survive. The rest of the country is mired in excruciating

poverty living on no steady income , but constantly skimping and foraging

each day.



No one can be accused of exaggeration for saying that we won't be a viable

nation if current trends continue. We risk becoming a hungry backwater of a

nation with no hope of standing on its feet unless we immediately embark on a

three- pronged strategy that in my view would go a long way in redefining our

nation and set it on a course that may provide hope. On their face these

ideas may seem simplistic and wishful but i believe if they are well thought

out they can make a difference. The first strategy would be aimed out our

outstanding debt which has become so burdensome that we can neither afford

the current schedules for payment nor do we have any hope of ever settling

them in their entirity. I know these are legittimately incurred debts for

which we are obligated but I believe the government has to put together an

honest and very convincing position to those governments and lending

institutions we owe essentially asking for the monies owed to be retired in

return for a clearly spelt out agenda that is grounded on very sound policies

that would be stringently monitored by both donors and creditors. This is by

no means an easy proposition, it must be sound, comprehensive and plausible

and involving credible lobbying. It cannot succeed in a vacum either. It

would mean structuring our foreign policy to forge alliances with those

countries whose support would be crucial . To bolster it's position for the

debt forgiveness the gov't should clearly state it's committment to focus

on identified areas of it's economy and use every butut saved directly to

these areas in a way that is both verifiable and whose progress can be

constantly measured. To this end the gov't should identify education ,

tourism and the developmentof the reexport trade infrastruture as being the

core of it's revitilisation plan. I think gov't should commit to spending

upto 30% of gdp upon debt relief for the first ten years on education. This

may sound astronomical but it would lay a very strong foundation for the

coming generation who would be both better educated and in larger numbers

giving us the required talent pool that can help us attract small and light

industry. As things are the moment we would be hard pressed to provide enough

people for a nut and bolt manufacturer or shoe maker because we are an

uneducated country for the most part. Unless we make education our number one

priority we will not succeed. Our tourism industry is nowhere near it's

potential either. The government would have to draw up a comprehensive plan

that would be aimed at growing the industry by agressively seeking investors

both for new and existing hotels and tour package operators through generous

incentives that might be expensive at the start but would payoff in the long

term. Tourism is an industry that requires constant nurturing and aggressive

marketing to grow otherwise visitors get wooed to otherplaces.



I strongly believe we can successfully pull our proposals through if we

construct our ideas on solid policies that would translate to better

conditions and enable us to participate in the global economy. Afterall the

nations we owe are very much interested in nations that are financially sound

and hence are inclined to consider ideas that may result in real change in

the never ending cycle of debt-ridden nations being the constant drain to the

global econmy.







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 18:54:35 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: When The Cock Crows

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



ARE YOU HOMESICK AGAIN????????????

YES IAM. HOW ABOUT UUUUUUUU??

The following is my (home sick ) poem. I read it whenever I feel home

sick. It helps.



Greetings,

Matarr M. Jeng.





When the cock Crows



When the cock crows

early in the morning

I think of you, my country

when the sun rises

I see the sky shining

I hear the birds singing

I feel the winds moving

when the cock crows

early in the morning

noises from the compound arise

the women go feching water

preparing the baths

pounding the rice for breakfast

the men lead the morning prayers

then all say salamalekum

as custom and traditional bid

when the cock crows

early in the morning

I think of you, my country.





When the sun is hot

in the middle of the day

people are walking and working

sweating and burning

chewing and spitting

eating and drinking

quarrelling and joking

when the sun is hot

in the middle of the day

I think of you, my country





When the sun goes down

colouring the sky

women back from work

in the rice fields

prepare bennachine or chou

and men back from work

in the groundnuts farms

enjoy the family gathering

when the sun goes down

colouring the sky

I think of you, my country



When the moon and stars are out

in the black velvet sky

women in coloured dresses

some carrying babies on their backs

sing with their golden voices

dance to the men `s beating of the drums

some are filling the bantabas

some the open-air cinemas

and some men and women

young and old, boys and girls

are gathering in jokes and games

stories and tales

brewing and stirring the green tea



When the moon and stars are out

in the black velvet sky

when the moon shines on the sea

and the stars sparkle like diamonds

in the black velvet sky

when the moon and stars shine

on the white sanded beach

I think of you, my country.



Matarr M. Jeng.

April, 1977











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 13:00:42 -0600 (CST)

From: Nyang Njie <

To:

Subject: Greetings

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



whats up evebo wa?

I am glad to be back after a long hiatus. I was

offline for quite a while due to some technical difficulties with my

account. I hope to contribute and participate in the stimulating and

interlectual discourse that I so dearly missed.



Si Jamaa,

Daddy Njie.









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 18:33:45 -0500 (EST)

From: Musa Sowe <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: "Give A Book" : just an idea

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Jabou:



That is a wonderful offer from Ten State and we should do

everything we can not to pass it up, instead to grab it and maximize it.

I am kind of dissapointed since this idea of supporting Gambian Education

came up, one brilliant idea comes up only to get buried by another

brilliant idea and as a collective we have not done anything concrete yet.

I am passionate and strong about us supporting Gambia College for

the same reasons that I have mentioned before: The college trains all

Gambian teachers (elementary and secondary level and even HTC candidates

some of whom can teach high school), trains nurses, agricultural

personnel, and community health workers. I can elaborate on this but I

think you got my

point. So I think any one truly interested in enhancing and helping to

develop Gambian education should be primarily involved with Gambia

College. I have been quiet on this issue, at least on Gambian L, because

of heavy teaching load and other responsibilities but also because I have

observed one good idea hailed only to be buried by another good idea that

is hailed for a while and then buried by the next good idea and since we

are all full of good ideas it seems that it is going to be a never ending

cycle. And, because I tend to lean on the practical side more, although I

deal with highly theoretical and abstract subjects at the professional

level, I have decided to go solo on this issue and do the little I can

with Gambia college until something more practical comes up.

I will be glad to be part of you and your friend's endeavour

because I am working on getting my institution to do the same and it is

not very easy. so, if we have this offer we should grab it while it is

hot. I would like to know more about the shipping oppurtunities you

mentioned. I have been using the M bags which are restrictive and not so

cheap. I send small packages by first class which costs me about $40.



ALSO, THE JOINT VENTURE: PLEASE SUGGEST SOMETHING. YOU ARE MUCH MORE

FAMILIAR WITH THINGS BACK HOME THAN I AM. I REALLY WANT TO START

SOMETHING BUT DON'T KNOW WHAT. I HAVE AN ACCOUNT WITH STANDARD BANK IN

BANJUL BUT THEY COULD NOT GIVE ANY ADVICE EITHER. HOPE TO HEAR FROM YOU

SOON THANK YOU. Musa





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 20:42:51 -0500 (EST)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.96.971027201039.19914B-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings:

Adama B. Cham has been added to the list. Welcome and please

send a brief intro. about yourself to our bantaba. Our address

is:

+++++

Let me say a few other things while I have the opportunity.

Welcome also to all th new members. I just returned from the

D.C. area hence my absence from contributing on the educational,

casamance, senegambia, ... topics. I also add my voice to what Abdou and the

other managers of the list have already stated in reference to

that ugly incident.

'The Art of War' by Sun Tzu (500 b.c.) is an excellent book/guide

for generals Mr. Jawara. However, we must also note that its

applicability is not only in the martial sciences. Fundamental

Taoist philosophy speaks to all aspects of living and as such

ought to be read by economists, businessmen/women, parents,

people in government, etc.

It is unfortunate that since the conquering of the Shang dynasty

which by the way was a Black Chinese Dynasty (1523 - 1028 b.c.),

Chinese philosophical practices began to take on a more

martial attitude. The matriachal structure of their society was

also replaced by a patriarchal one. (One sure indicator of who

is taking over. I wonder if Torstein wants proof of this (smile).

Oh by the way, Torstein, I will supply you with 8000 (no 10 000)

years of references on that 'toubabo hang-up' issue.) My point

though is that if we are going to fight and win wars under

the guidance of Master Sun, then of equal importance, nay of

greater importance is to comprehend the culture and civilization

which nurtured this 'Art of War'. The better for us to add or

reject it from our corporate body of knowledge. After all, we

are seeking peace and harmony - nataange, not war for our dear

beloved motherland.

Excellent pieces Alpha and Sidibeh. Welcome back to the bantaba.



Again glad to be back.



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 19:49:21 -0600 (CST)

From: Nyang Njie <

To:

Subject: Greetings

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Whats up everybody?

I am glad to be back after a long hiatus. I was

offline for quite a while due to some technical difficulties with my

account. I hope to contribute and participate in the stimulating and

interlectual discourse that I so dearly missed.



Si Jamaa,

Daddy Njie.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 18:43:59 -0800 (PST)

From: badjie karafa sw <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Yusupha Jatt "Payus"

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Barks;



I have my e-mail hours resplinished today and I can now read my messages.

A lot of heat was on the Bantaba during my absence. I was unable to go

read all the postings today. The heat between Ebrima and Jainaba was Gross

and I don't know what you think of it.I think Ebrima got choked and had to

rescued as he was firing sexist statements to stay alive.



Jamoraa!!!!



Karafa



@e,



On Thu, 23 Oct 1997, Paul wrote:



>

> Hi! Payus,

> I posted a reply to your enquiry about me but you never got back to me.

> If at all you got my reply, please get back to me. If you did not, then I

> must tell you that I am the same Bakary Gibba that you referred to

>

> B. Paul Gibba

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 23:25:25 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: New York Times: Cameroon's Bamoun Guard a Rich Intellectual

Legacy

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



I find the stated indigenous writing system that does not "borrow from

Arabic or Roman characters" rather interesting. I hope the obvious

tardiness of this article mitigates the copyright violation. :-)





October 21, 1997

The New York Times

Journal: Cameroon's Bamoun Guard a Rich Intellectual Legacy

By HOWARD W. FRENCH



OUMBAN, Cameroon -- Surrounded by praise-singers who strive to outdo

one another in chanting his virtues, court attendants who wave fans to

preserve him from the heat and musicians who blow shrill six-foot-long

trumpets toward an incandescent sky, Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya takes half

an hour to walk the stone's throw from the central mosque to his imposing

palace.



The spectacle is repeated every Friday at the end of the midday

Muslim prayers in this town, tucked in equatorial mountain country where pine

trees outnumber palms. But people of the Bamoun ethnic group still

enthusiastically crowd the path for the entire 200-yard route, bowing or

ululating as their sovereign slowly passes, a serene smile his only

acknowledgment of their salute.



Aside from the introduction of Islam early in this century, the

rituals of the Bamoun people would seem little changed in the 600 years of

recorded history of their royalty. But for many visitors here, what is most

impressive about this culture is not the colorful ceremonies repeated week

after week, or even the longevity of the royal line, but the intellectual and

historical treasures proudly guarded inside the palace.



There, under the impassive gaze of the current sultan's grandfather,

the first King Ibrahim Njoya, who is immortalized in a huge black-and-white

photograph, are housed the achievements of a small but impressive

civilization. These clash sharply with common stereotypes of a continent's

dark and savage history.



By almost any standard, the original Ibrahim Njoya was a Renaissance

man who, Jeffersonlike, drew up plans and oversaw construction of a

three-story mud-brick palace of vaulted ceilings and elaborately engraved

wooden shutters.



Historians say the building was first envisioned in 1904 after King

Njoya visited the German governor's mansion in the coastal city of Buea and

insisted that his culture could produce better.



The cavernous interior, which now serves as a museum, houses King

Njoya's meticulously kept administrative records and legal codes. A poetic

treatise on esthetics providing nearly 200 criteria for appraising the beauty

of women, an elaborate volume on pharmacopoeia and a detailed history of the

Bamoun Kingdom were all written by the ruler.



By itself, the creation of such works in turn-of-the-century

equatorial Africa would be remarkable. But the brightest jewel in the

collection is not a document at all. It is an alphabet and writing system

unique to the Bamoun, who number 570,000.



The first Njoya was born into the Bamoun royal line in 1875. Twenty

years later, when the country that would become known as Cameroon had just

been named a German protectorate, Njoya, responding to a dream, began work on

one of the rare sub-Saharan writing systems that do not borrow from Arabic or

Roman characters. Known as Shumom, it evolved during his 32-year rule from a

sprawling system of ideographs to a concise syllabic alphabet.



As the use of written documents spread, mostly in the court and

administration, Njoya built a printing press, and soon a royal library of

works in Shumom began to grow.



"He was one of the first sub-Saharan Africans to build a museum,"

said Dayirou Ngouchemo, a palace guide. "He created a writing system when he

was 25 years old. This man was a genius to whom Cameroon and Africa owe a

great deal."



Njoya's creations did not escape intact from the colonial collision

of European and African cultures. When France took over most of what is now

Cameroon from a defeated Germany after World War I, the French sought to

impose their language and administration throughout the territory. They were

suspicious of the astute sultan, who they feared might form an alliance with

the part of the country controlled by the British.



It was, inevitably, an uneven match. And although the French

takeover of the Bamoun Kingdom was relatively peaceful, indigenous schools

were destroyed, the printing press was smashed and, in 1931, King Njoya was

exiled to the city of Yaounde, where he died, humiliated, two years later.



"We had our own culture, our own script, our own army and our own

institutions," said Adamou Ndam Njoya, a Cameroonian opposition politician

and lawyer descended from the exiled king. "The Germans didn't have enough

time to destroy our civilization, but when the French arrived, they abolished

everything."



In less than 100 years, from the time of widespread European

penetration to formal colonialism early in the century, similar bouts of

destruction doomed impressive civilizations throughout Africa.



The names of some of the larger nation-states, places like Ashanti,

Benin, Kongo and Dahomey, still carry an echo of grandeur for some. But

outside

a small circle of experts, few are aware of the extent of their

accomplishments

-- from postal systems and tax imposition to uniformed police forces,

diplomats

and courts of law -- or of the violent end they met at the hands of Europeans

with a supposedly civilizing mission.



For many African intellectuals today, there is a bitter twinge of

conjecture that lingers, an eternally unanswerable "what if," that looks at a

continent scarred by misery and war, and asks whether much of Africa would

not be better off if its home-grown institutions had not been destroyed by

outsiders.



As Maurice Tadadjeu, a Cameroonian linguist, put it: "The major

colonial damage is that, after the destruction of what we were building,

Africans were brainwashed to the point where they looked down on their past

as nothing more than backwardness. Why should we even bother with something

like Shumom? It is to remind ourselves that we have many things to be proud

of."



"Believe it or not," he added, "until 1972 we had a national anthem

that said, 'In the time of our ancestors, we lived in barbarism.' "







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 23:17:12 -0800 (PST)

From: badjie karafa sw <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Yusupha Jatt "Payus"

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



The previous posting was intended for Paul but by mistake, it was sent to

the BANTABA.



Karafa



@e,





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Oct 1997 09:58:14 +0000

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: commendations>>>>>>

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Alpha!



Very articulate piece and indeed very factual. Facts and not fiction are the

only means of problem solution. On the contra, fiction (or may I say "cheap

propaganda" as PDOIS puts it) leads to nothing but the creating of more

problems in a political arena... and for sure, that is the last thing Gambia

needs.



So " keep up the very good work down there".



Best of Regards,

Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Oct 1997 17:56:06 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Attempted Coup in Zambia???

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Just as I was thinking how the massacre that happened in Sierra Leone will

discourage further military take-overs in the whole of Africa, some

military thugs decided to stop my thoughts. In Zambia, another coup almost

succeeded today!



Just about three weeks ago, another coup was staged in Congo and the rebel

leader has since declared himself head of state. But unlike Sierra Leone

where African countries are trying to undo the coup, Angola decided to

help the military in Congo to succeed with a coup. Is this the call for

African solutions to African problems?



The coup attempt in Zambia this morning just shows one of the many dangers

posed by the military in Africa. Democracy and stability always fly out

the window when the military emerge. If any military captain can just go

on the air and announce leadership of a whole country whenever he wants,

then we have a very sad situation at hand. Look at the recent takeover in

Sierra Leone, where the Junta has just been granted to rule for another 6

months despite the death of many of their people, and where the entire

professional class had to flee for safety in neighboring countries.



Can this type of barbaric behavior bring development to Africa? How can

potential entrepreneurs like me be convinced that things are really calm

for any kind of business investment? Do we need the military to continue

to dislodge our governments or can the people be allowed to transform

peacefully without military intervention?



For all the politicians out there, you have a big task at hand in

rewriting and implementing the laws that would make the continent a safer

place to live in. And to those who see nothing wrong with living under

military rule, I must say "think again".



It is sad that the military madness for political change in West and

Central Africa is slowly infecting the calmer countries of Southern

Africa? I wonder where the prospect of growth and development really lies.



Oh...AFRICA, when and where is the next coup?



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Oct 1997 19:28:04 -0500

From: Andy Lyons <

To:

Subject: Renting a car in Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi. Can anyone on the list help the gentleman below

with his question about renting cars in Gambia?

If so, please respond directly to the author

at



===============================================================

Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page

alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons

===============================================================



>Date: Tue, 28 Oct 1997 13:49:50 -0500 (EST)

>From: Thea Jacobs <

>Subject: Holiday Experiences Message Board

>

>Thea Jacobs has left a comment on the holiday experiences message board.

>

>Here is the new entry:

>Thea Jacobs

>gajahdog@tref.nl

>Leunen, Netherlands

>Hi!

>I am looking for information about renting a car

>in the Gambia and Senegal. Some people I know want

>to travel through the Gambia along the river with a

>rented car and go to Senegal. Does anyone know if this

>is a wise thing to do? Can they spend the night

>

>Please send me an e-mail as soon as possible! Thanks!

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 12:35:48 +0100

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: "Give A Book" : just an idea

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr. Sowe wrote:

.. I have been quiet on this issue, at least on Gambian L, because

> of heavy teaching load and other responsibilities but also because I have

> observed one good idea hailed only to be buried by another good idea that

> is hailed for a while and then buried by the next good idea and since we

> are all full of good ideas it seems that it is going to be a never ending

> cycle.



My belief is that this is a serious but unexpected problem. Since

Torstein Grotnes introduced himself and Commit Ent. and the issue of the

possibility of hooking Gambia College into the net came up, a friend and I

found out, independently of each other, that it is not just a matter of

packaging computers to the college. There are only two or three computers

(Torstein knows) and the one used by Mr. Manneh is a 386 with 4Mb RAM. i.e

a machine that, in today's software market, is barely better than an

advanced typewriter.

Aside from the question of hardware, there is also the additional problem

of getting the students themselves involved in formualting their needs for

computers, which information would dictate the allocation of necessary

software. Somebody with a knowledge of systems set-up would have to get

involved in assessing needs and formulating requirements, and, with the

availaibility of equipment, setting up an operational LAN. In short there

is simply the need of organization. My point is that in order to get things

done on the ground, you need an organisation to carry it out. GAMBIA-L IS

NOT SUCH AN ORGANISATION. Certainly, Gambia-l's managers and the various

committees that sacrifice time and energy to provide us with this wonderful

service have to get organised, in some sense, in order to carry out their

work. But that is not the kind of activity I mean.



To send computers and/or books to Gambia we need to get away from our

keyboards, get out and get the books, parcel them, carry them to the post

office, receive them in Gambia, and distribute them to wherever they should

be distributed to; and somebody or some people should co-ordinate/manage

this process and follow it up as well; and pay the necessary bills all the

way through. If we really want to make a difference in Gambia, this is what

we need to do.



I have realised that our situation or rather our history puts us in this

difficulty. In spite of all our disagreements, the obvious thread running

through the discussions on this list is the desire to make Gambia better

than it has ever been. This desire posits an obvious discrepancy: the

difference between theoretical debates and the practical activity that is

suggested by those debates, especially when that practice has little to do

with our livelihood. Generally we adopt ambivalent attitudes. Recall this:



When it was, at the beginning of the planting season, reported that the

rains refused to rain, and that the plants were sleepy and thirsty, a

flurry of questions were raised. Bass complained that list members at NARI

and NARB and even Torstein were sleeping! They were supposed to feed us

information about the plight of the farmers and they failed to do so

quickly. Somebody (I cannot remember who) had to tell Bass to slow down.

Bass (and many others) I suppose simply forgot that those list members in

Gambia or anywhere else owe no obligations to others. NOBODY IS DUTYBOUND

TO INFORM ANYBODY ABOUT ANYTHING! Or am I wrong???



When a subscriber finished his course from somewhere in the U.K, he

informed us that he was unsubscribing, packing his bags, leaving for

Gambia, and that he was going to work in the economic division of the

education department. Asbjorn Nordam jumps up (out of pure enthusiasm for

activity!) and says something like " our man at the education department".

Of course, we have no man at the D of E!

The above two examples illustrate the cofusion of equating Gambia-l with an

organization that has a constitutionally accepted set of objectives and

codes of conduct that members SHOULD observe.



So fellow netters we either do what we got to do or we dont. Otherwise

we will have a severe case of what Katim referred to as the

analysis-paralysis syndrome. Good ideas about things to be done that get

buried by other good ideas will eventually result in a case of a thing

being its own cause and effect, damaging to both intellectual honesty and

personal integrity. It also does not tell well on the reputation of

Gambia-l. [Cause = Effect : because we say things and dont do them, when a

new thing-to-do comes up we do not do a damn thing because each believes

nothing will be done, so no one does a thing!] Naturally, good ideas may

affect the imaginations of some people who may privately decide to do

something concrete about it in spite of what happens to the issue in

Gambia-l. That is a wonderful thing to happen, but I think the people

concerned could then tell the rest of us that they are moving forward and

doing things so that the rest of us may know that things are going on - in

spite of us!



Sorry for disturbing you once more.



Momodou Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 14:06:44 +0100

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Meeting of Senegalese/Gambian Chambers of Commerce

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I thought this could be of interest for some of you:



Meeting of the Chambers of Commerce of Dakar, Ziguinchor, Kolda, Kaolack

and The Gambia



(Foroyaa/The Gambia) The Chambers of Commerce of Daker, Kaolack, Kolda

and Ziguinchor of the Republic of Senegal and the Chamber of Commerce

and Industry of The Gambia, meeting at the Friendship Hotel, Bakau, made

the following resolutions:



1. Issues relating to the TransGambia Ferry Crossing: When the Gambia

Chamber of Commerce took up this issue with the Gambia Public Transport

Corporation, the latter's position can be summarised as thus:

a) Further reduction in tariff cannot be attained because of the heavy

loss in revenue it will cause to the company.

b) Extension of services from 8.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. will mean a lot of

organisational issues which the company will look into.

c) The company is constrained by its status to accept payments in

dalasis for its operations in The Gambia.

d) GPTC shall endeavour to look into the issue of priority crossing for

the sick, perishable goods, livestock.



2. Solutions to do away with permits and check points: It was agreed

that efforts towards the integration of 120 day permits within the

ECOWAS inter-state transit regime should commence.



3. Reduction of check points: Check points are seen as obstacles to the

free movement of goods and persons. Thus their reduction to a strict

minimum is desirable. They are seen as extra costs and a very burdensome

procedure. Both parties reiterate their opposition to the quota system

and will endeavour to convice their respective governments for the

eliminitaion of quotas for vehicles. Customs representatives from both

countries agreed to enhance transparancy in escort. However the Gambia

Customs representative while agreeing in principle to reduce check

points, also requested transport operators to respect and conform to

regulations in force of the Chambers of Commerce.



4. Implementation of the ECOWAS Inter-state road transit regime: An

approval of a Presidential decree on the 22 August, 1997 creating the

Senegalese guarantee fund. The Dakar Chamber promised the Banjul Chamber

provision of information on any progress made regarding the

implementation of the regime in Senegal.



5. More information exchange and more co-operation among border police

is the only solution to recover stolen livestock. A more sustainable

solution, however, is either to sign a bilateral agreement on this

subject or to adopt the ECOWAS protocols on the matter.



6. The two delegates agreed that the two countries should move towards

the elemination of red tape in the registration of subsidiaries and

congratulated the Chamber of Commerce of Banjul of its diligence of the

registration of BSS, a Senegalese newly registered business in The

Gambia.



9. New issues raised during the Banjul meeting:

a) The exchange of information on sale of company shares in both

countries.

b) The need to modernise information exchange through the use of the

internet.

c) The scope of information sharing notably the need to include tenders,

product range information and financing opportunities.



In conclusion, the five Chambers of Commerce called on economic

operators to have trust and confidence in them. Incidents should be

reported to the Chambers of Commerce who will take up issues with the

relevant authorities.

*******************************

I left the newspaper where I did the typing and can't remember the exact

date of the meeting ... next time ...



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 10:03:10 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia-Lers in the Bay Area

Message-ID: <



Dear Moe:

I'm so sorry I didn't check my email...you came and left San Francisco and I

could have met you! Maybe next time.

Sincerely Liz Stewart Fatti



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 11:47:45 -0600

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: <

Subject: Re: "Give A Book" : just an idea

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi folks,



here i am with my thoughts on the "Give a book idea":



1. i think it's a great idea. not only is it good, but it also has a

precedent, in the fact that Camerounians launched a successful book drive

for their university in Bamenda or some place like that.



2. with regards how we go about it implementing the idea, i suggest we use

the following format (which i think should be a formula for implementing

others)



a) form a core-group of people who will implement the idea, to be headed if

possible by the person who originated the idea. in the case of the "Give a

Book" idea, Ebrima Sall would spear-head the task, unless of course he has

some pretty good reasons for not wanting to.



b) the core-group will explore the idea further, and come up with an action

plan. the plan will be disseminated as widely as possible through, but not

limited to, Gambia-L.



c) if needed more volunteers will be solicited to help implement the plan



d) a progress report sent out to keep people abreast of developments, and

boost interest in the implementation of the original idea. hopefully,

progress reports will be occassions for making course corrections, and

getting additional feedback.



e) at the conclusion of the project, a final report will be issued.

projects that lead to on-going programs will have to be turned into

institutions or organizations. for example, the "Give a Book" idea might

be turned into a foundation, or a permanent staff postion in The Gambia

College, or National library. either way, the organization or person

concerned will then be handed the task of continuing the program initiated,

after a final report is issued.



f) the core-group can disbanded after the implementation of the idea, or

transfer of responsibilities to the appropriate agency or organization.



3. let me say that people should not be scared of some of the above

proposals. for example, that you might be likely to head the group to

implement your idea should not deter you from sharing your ideas. it will

be terrible if you do that because you would be killing an idea that could

have been implemented by someone else. also, please realize that the

process of seeing your ideas bear fruit can be a very educating experience.

we all stand to learn a lot by working together toward common small goals.



also, when i say progress reports and stuff like that, i'm not thinking of

some highly bureaucratic thing. it would suffice to summarize whatever is

going on in a page or two. this means that reports will be limited to the

bare essentials, forcing us to concentrate on substance. furthermore that

the reports would be short and to the point will imply tremendous savings

in time reading them, and consequently a greater chance of being read. let

us embark on our own paperwork reduction program.



4. applying the above suggestions to the "Give a Book" idea will mean that

we start taking volunteers who would want to join Ebrima Sall to form the

core group to implement it, and they can take the ball and run!



that's about all for now. have a great day!



Katim



----------

> From: Momodou S Sidibeh <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: SV: "Give A Book" : just an idea

> Date: Wednesday, October 29, 1997 5:35 AM

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 15:29:25 -0000

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: "Give A Book" : just an idea

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit





To Gambia-L from Commit Enterprises Ltd.



Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:

>...a friend and I found out, independently of each other, that it is not just a matter of

>packaging computers to the college. There are only two or three computers

>(Torstein knows) and the one used by Mr. Manneh is a 386 with 4Mb RAM. i.e

>a machine that, in today's software market, is barely better than an

>advanced typewriter.

>Aside from the question of hardware, there is also the additional problem

>of getting the students themselves involved in formualting their needs for

>computers, which information would dictate the allocation of necessary

>software. Somebody with a knowledge of systems set-up would have to get

>involved in assessing needs and formulating requirements, and, with the

>availaibility of equipment, setting up an operational LAN. In short there

>is simply the need of organization.

>Momodou Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm



Gambia College does have a problem with their current system and communication.



With the knowledge I have of the situation at the college,

I would split it up in 4 parts:



1) Outdated hardware/software,

2) Lack of computers for students & teachers,

3) No computergroup(organization),

4)No finances available for this kind of investment,?



Currently the e-mail we set up is financed by a Gambia-L member for one year.

Our logfiles show that Gambia College is not using their e-mail to the extent

that we hoped for.

Also as Mr. Sidibeh explains the secretary to Mr.Manneh's computer is not

very well suited for e-mail purposes.

We are considering going to Brikama to move the e-mail to the library computer,

so that more people can access it (hopefully).

Problems with that setup is:

-who to allow access to the computer,

-The library computer is the same old type as the secretary's computer,



A more ideal solution would be to purchase 2-3 good(not necessarily SOA) Pentium

systems and set them up either as standalones or in a small network.



Estimating some of the costs here and work to be done:



-3 x Pentium around D20000,- = D60000,- (~$6000)

-Optional Network(cables,hub?,etc.) = D5000,-(~$500,-)

-Some 5 hours to set up the systems( we are willing to negotiate price on this),



We see two major considerations to this:



-Training of personnel, and making a computer-group at the College,

-Funding and payments,



We can offer to be the hardware/software solution inside The Gambia if there is someone

who can be responsible for the arrangements of funding, buying equipment, sending, make training

arrangements etc.



Any suggestions can be sent to:

tgr@commit.gm

jgr@commit.gm



Regards,

Torstein

Manager&Secretary

Commit Enterprises Ltd.













------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 15:29:54 -0500

From: "H. Jared" <

To:

Cc: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: "Give A Book" : just an idea

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Katim S. Touray wrote:

>

> Hi folks,

>

> here i am with my thoughts on the "Give a book idea":

>

> 1. i think it's a great idea. not only is it good, but it also has a

> precedent, in the fact that Camerounians launched a successful book drive

> for their university in Bamenda or some place like that.

>

> 2. with regards how we go about it implementing the idea, i suggest we use

> the following format (which i think should be a formula for implementing

> others)

>

> a) form a core-group of people who will implement the idea, to be headed if

> possible by the person who originated the idea. in the case of the "Give a

> Book" idea, Ebrima Sall would spear-head the task, unless of course he has

> some pretty good reasons for not wanting to.

>

> b) the core-group will explore the idea further, and come up with an action

> plan. the plan will be disseminated as widely as possible through, but not

> limited to, Gambia-L.

>

> c) if needed more volunteers will be solicited to help implement the plan

>

> d) a progress report sent out to keep people abreast of developments, and

> boost interest in the implementation of the original idea. hopefully,

> progress reports will be occassions for making course corrections, and

> getting additional feedback.

>

> e) at the conclusion of the project, a final report will be issued.

> projects that lead to on-going programs will have to be turned into

> institutions or organizations. for example, the "Give a Book" idea might

> be turned into a foundation, or a permanent staff postion in The Gambia

> College, or National library. either way, the organization or person

> concerned will then be handed the task of continuing the program initiated,

> after a final report is issued.

>

> f) the core-group can disbanded after the implementation of the idea, or

> transfer of responsibilities to the appropriate agency or organization.

>

> 3. let me say that people should not be scared of some of the above

> proposals. for example, that you might be likely to head the group to

> implement your idea should not deter you from sharing your ideas. it will

> be terrible if you do that because you would be killing an idea that could

> have been implemented by someone else. also, please realize that the

> process of seeing your ideas bear fruit can be a very educating experience.

> we all stand to learn a lot by working together toward common small goals.

>

> also, when i say progress reports and stuff like that, i'm not thinking of

> some highly bureaucratic thing. it would suffice to summarize whatever is

> going on in a page or two. this means that reports will be limited to the

> bare essentials, forcing us to concentrate on substance. furthermore that

> the reports would be short and to the point will imply tremendous savings

> in time reading them, and consequently a greater chance of being read. let

> us embark on our own paperwork reduction program.

>

> 4. applying the above suggestions to the "Give a Book" idea will mean that

> we start taking volunteers who would want to join Ebrima Sall to form the

> core group to implement it, and they can take the ball and run!

>

> that's about all for now. have a great day!

>

> Katim

>

> ----------

> > From: Momodou S Sidibeh <

> > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> > Subject: SV: "Give A Book" : just an idea

> > Date: Wednesday, October 29, 1997 5:35 AM

> >

Hello Katim .!!

Basically to add to your excellent contributions I would add the

possibility of doing the whole thing with say for example the Catholic

Relief Services or any recognized( in the Gambia) non profit US based

organization.

Reasons

1.They already have the mechanism and offices all over the US to

collect on our behalf and ship also to only the intended schools without

any governments (US or Gambia) involved .

2. When we donate the books we can write it's fair market value as a tax

deduction if we use a certified non profit institute like CRS or World

Vision or World muslim league(Rabitah)--make sure you get the IRS tax

exemption numbers or a receipt.

3. We will have the satisfaction that no one political party gets credit

for this book distribution and that the receipients of the books are the

ones truely in need of it not just friends or "mbokas".



Finally also we will be creating a very good presidence for the

generation that we will leave behind.

Peace

Habib



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 15:54:24 -0500

From: "H. Jared" <

To:

Subject: Re: "Give A Book" : just an idea

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

> via Commit

>

> To Gambia-L from Commit Enterprises Ltd.

>

> Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:

> >...a friend and I found out, independently of each other, that it is not just a matter of

> >packaging computers to the college. There are only two or three computers

> >(Torstein knows) and the one used by Mr. Manneh is a 386 with 4Mb RAM. i.e

> >a machine that, in today's software market, is barely better than an

> >advanced typewriter.

> >Aside from the question of hardware, there is also the additional problem

> >of getting the students themselves involved in formualting their needs for

> >computers, which information would dictate the allocation of necessary

> >software. Somebody with a knowledge of systems set-up would have to get

> >involved in assessing needs and formulating requirements, and, with the

> >availaibility of equipment, setting up an operational LAN. In short there

> >is simply the need of organization.

> >Momodou Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm

>

> Gambia College does have a problem with their current system and communication.

>

> With the knowledge I have of the situation at the college,

> I would split it up in 4 parts:

>

> 1) Outdated hardware/software,

> 2) Lack of computers for students & teachers,

> 3) No computergroup(organization),

> 4)No finances available for this kind of investment,?

>

> Currently the e-mail we set up is financed by a Gambia-L member for one year.

> Our logfiles show that Gambia College is not using their e-mail to the extent

> that we hoped for.

> Also as Mr. Sidibeh explains the secretary to Mr.Manneh's computer is not

> very well suited for e-mail purposes.

> We are considering going to Brikama to move the e-mail to the library computer,

> so that more people can access it (hopefully).

> Problems with that setup is:

> -who to allow access to the computer,

> -The library computer is the same old type as the secretary's computer,

>

> A more ideal solution would be to purchase 2-3 good(not necessarily SOA) Pentium

> systems and set them up either as standalones or in a small network.

>

> Estimating some of the costs here and work to be done:

>

> -3 x Pentium around D20000,- = D60000,- (~$6000)

> -Optional Network(cables,hub?,etc.) = D5000,-(~$500,-)

> -Some 5 hours to set up the systems( we are willing to negotiate price on this),

>

> We see two major considerations to this:

>

> -Training of personnel, and making a computer-group at the College,

> -Funding and payments,

>

> We can offer to be the hardware/software solution inside The Gambia if there is someone

> who can be responsible for the arrangements of funding, buying equipment, sending, make training

> arrangements etc.

>

> Any suggestions can be sent to:

> tgr@commit.gm

> jgr@commit.gm

>

> Regards,

> Torstein

> Manager&Secretary

> Commit Enterprises Ltd.



Torstien

did you try to approach any of the rich Gambians or businessmen??



Maybe consider using ysed pentiums or 486 as subsitutes??



Probably have a public one for commercial purposes only where any user

will pay you a minimal fee to use the computer time set to cut off after

fifteen minuites (example)



Users will be picked out of a hat with all the interested parties's

names in by an independent person. If they want to allow others to use

thier time or swap they should be allowed.



just a few ideas on the top of my head



Habib



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 16:26:55 -0500

From: "H. Jared" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: "Give A Book" : just an idea

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



H. Jared wrote:

>

>

> >

> > Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

> > via Commit

> >

> > To Gambia-L from Commit Enterprises Ltd.

> >

> > Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:

> > >...a friend and I found out, independently of each other, that it is not just a matter of

> > >packaging computers to the college. There are only two or three computers

> > >(Torstein knows) and the one used by Mr. Manneh is a 386 with 4Mb RAM. i.e

> > >a machine that, in today's software market, is barely better than an

> > >advanced typewriter.

> > >Aside from the question of hardware, there is also the additional problem

> > >of getting the students themselves involved in formualting their needs for

> > >computers, which information would dictate the allocation of necessary

> > >software. Somebody with a knowledge of systems set-up would have to get

> > >involved in assessing needs and formulating requirements, and, with the

> > >availaibility of equipment, setting up an operational LAN. In short there

> > >is simply the need of organization.

> > >Momodou Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm

> >

> > Gambia College does have a problem with their current system and communication.

> >

> > With the knowledge I have of the situation at the college,

> > I would split it up in 4 parts:

> >

> > 1) Outdated hardware/software,

> > 2) Lack of computers for students & teachers,

> > 3) No computergroup(organization),

> > 4)No finances available for this kind of investment,?

> >

> > Currently the e-mail we set up is financed by a Gambia-L member for one year.

> > Our logfiles show that Gambia College is not using their e-mail to the extent

> > that we hoped for.

> > Also as Mr. Sidibeh explains the secretary to Mr.Manneh's computer is not

> > very well suited for e-mail purposes.

> > We are considering going to Brikama to move the e-mail to the library computer,

> > so that more people can access it (hopefully).

> > Problems with that setup is:

> > -who to allow access to the computer,

> > -The library computer is the same old type as the secretary's computer,

> >

> > A more ideal solution would be to purchase 2-3 good(not necessarily SOA) Pentium

> > systems and set them up either as standalones or in a small network.

> >

> > Estimating some of the costs here and work to be done:

> >

> > -3 x Pentium around D20000,- = D60000,- (~$6000)

> > -Optional Network(cables,hub?,etc.) = D5000,-(~$500,-)

> > -Some 5 hours to set up the systems( we are willing to negotiate price on this),

> >

> > We see two major considerations to this:

> >

> > -Training of personnel, and making a computer-group at the College,

> > -Funding and payments,

> >

> > We can offer to be the hardware/software solution inside The Gambia if there is someone

> > who can be responsible for the arrangements of funding, buying equipment, sending, make training

> > arrangements etc.

> >

> > Any suggestions can be sent to:

> >

> >

> >

> > Regards,

> > Torstein

> > Manager&Secretary

> > Commit Enterprises Ltd.

>

> Torstien

> did you try to approach any of the rich Gambians or businessmen??

>

> Maybe consider using ysed pentiums or 486 as subsitutes??

>

> Probably have a public one for commercial purposes only where any user

> will pay you a minimal fee to use the computer time set to cut off after

> fifteen minuites (example)

>

> Users will be picked out of a hat with all the interested parties's

> names in by an independent person. If they want to allow others to use

> thier time or swap they should be allowed.

>

> just a few ideas on the top of my head

>

> Habib

xx



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 19:17:03 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Yusupha Jatta "Payus"

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





Payus,

Apology accepted. I am also busy with my school work at the University of

Toronto, where I'm a graduate student in African History. I am here with

my wife Isatou Tamba (from Bakau) but we have no child yet.

Congratulation for bringing your son and having another one down there. I

am also happy to know that you are trying hard in terms of education.

Ilearnt that your sister Mbassy is in Denmark, if so, please extend my

regards to her. How is your family in Serrekunda?---Kebba (Faaba), Borry,

Abu, Yama, Mano, Patrick, Solo and the rest.

Hey! you are invited to visit us at any time.



Paul



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 19:23:46 -0800

From: Paul <

To:

Subject: Ouijimai

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





Ati,

Thanks for your note. We are definitely waiting for the portraits. Ours

are also on the way. Regards to you, Anne-Bett and little Ouijimai from

Isatou and myself.





Gibbakulung!!!



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 11:21:56 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Meeting of Senegalese/Gambian Chambers of Commerce

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Andrea, you wrote:

>

> I thought this could be of interest for some of you:

>

> Meeting of the Chambers of Commerce of Dakar, Ziguinchor, Kolda, Kaolack

> and The Gambia



Andrea, Thanks for the forwarding of that article. I just now read it. I

am especially interested in any information about commerce and business in

the Gambia and west africa. If you have any more information, please

don't hesitate to forward it either through the list or through my private

addresses.



"A Jaaraama" ("Thank you" in Fulla)



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 11:56:47 -0500

From: "H. Jared" <

To:

Subject: Re: Meeting of Senegalese/Gambian Chambers of Commerce

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> Andrea, you wrote:

> >

> > I thought this could be of interest for some of you:

> >

> > Meeting of the Chambers of Commerce of Dakar, Ziguinchor, Kolda, Kaolack

> > and The Gambia

>

> Andrea, Thanks for the forwarding of that article. I just now read it. I

> am especially interested in any information about commerce and business in

> the Gambia and west africa. If you have any more information, please

> don't hesitate to forward it either through the list or through my private

> addresses.

>

> "A Jaaraama" ("Thank you" in Fulla)

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

> =======================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> ------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moe and Andrea

I am also interested.

Please forward any similar information to me at

hghanim@erols.com

Thanks

Habib Diab Ghanim



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 13:29:57 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Privatisation pays off BIG TIME

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Somehow inspiring....



PANA reported that DAAR, a Nigerian Communications company and private

owners of private radio and television station will launch a 24-hour

global satellite broadcast to Africa and around the world.



The executive chairman of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, said,

"We shall present to the world a programme slant that seeks to integrate

the world's positive values ... we shall offer Africa's past and

present from an original perspective".



DAAR Communications also owns the Africa Independent Television (AIT).



Dokpesi also added " the global satellite station would on daily basis

present a refreshing but factual insight into the African experience,

worldwide... and would help project African positive image". [After all],

"It is only Africans themselves that can project the image of their

continent".



It is reported the entire scheme was being financed with funds raised by a

consortium of five Nigerian banks (Can you dig?).



All Africans (and non-Africans) are urged to contribute to the project

through subscription.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------



Gambia-L,



Eventhough the article is not in its entirity, my point is that this

really shows how indigenous Nigerians (and their Banks) are towards

investing in Africa and beyond. The privatisation business is indeed the

way to GO! I think it is high time we stop thinking that Western investors

will bail us out.



Nigeria is really setting the satandard for Communications in west Africa.

If you can, take a look at a new CNN (Reuters) article today entitled:

"Nigeria Committed to Open Telecoms, Says New Entrant"



The first paragraph reads, "Nigeria's military government has passed the

point of no return in opening up the lucrative telecommunications sector

to private investors", the state-run phone company's first competitor said

on Thursday.



(Just an excited Moe) :-).



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 14:21:04 -0500

From: "H. Jared" <

To:

Subject: Re: Privatisation pays off BIG TIME

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> Somehow inspiring....

>

> PANA reported that DAAR, a Nigerian Communications company and private

> owners of private radio and television station will launch a 24-hour

> global satellite broadcast to Africa and around the world.

>

> The executive chairman of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, said,

> "We shall present to the world a programme slant that seeks to integrate

> the world's positive values ... we shall offer Africa's past and

> present from an original perspective".

>

> DAAR Communications also owns the Africa Independent Television (AIT).

>

> Dokpesi also added " the global satellite station would on daily basis

> present a refreshing but factual insight into the African experience,

> worldwide... and would help project African positive image". [After all],

> "It is only Africans themselves that can project the image of their

> continent".

>

> It is reported the entire scheme was being financed with funds raised by a

> consortium of five Nigerian banks (Can you dig?).

>

> All Africans (and non-Africans) are urged to contribute to the project

> through subscription.

>

> -------------------------------------------------------------------------

>

> Gambia-L,

>

> Eventhough the article is not in its entirity, my point is that this

> really shows how indigenous Nigerians (and their Banks) are towards

> investing in Africa and beyond. The privatisation business is indeed the

> way to GO! I think it is high time we stop thinking that Western investors

> will bail us out.

>

> Nigeria is really setting the satandard for Communications in west Africa.

> If you can, take a look at a new CNN (Reuters) article today entitled:

> "Nigeria Committed to Open Telecoms, Says New Entrant"

>

> The first paragraph reads, "Nigeria's military government has passed the

> point of no return in opening up the lucrative telecommunications sector

> to private investors", the state-run phone company's first competitor said

> on Thursday.

>

> (Just an excited Moe) :-).

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> ========================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> ------------------------------------------------------------------------

I agree with Moe



Dr Raymond is also a good friend of a former coleague of mine.



Best wishes and success to his project



Habib



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 15:02:35 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: WORLD BANK scholarships (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



For the sake of the new members, I am forwarding (for a second time) the

world bank scholarship application info.



> The World Bank, with funding from the Government of Japan,

> established the World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program (WBGSP)

> for graduate studies in subjects related to economic

> development. This program, now known as the Regular Joint

> Japan/ World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program (JJ/WBGSP), is

> entering its tenth year. The program awards scholarships to

> individuals from World Bank member countries to undertake

> graduate studies at universities renowned for their development

> research and teaching. In its regular program, the JJ/WBGSP has

> awarded scholarships to nearly 900 scholars chosen from a total

> of over 19,000 applicants.

>

>

> * Basic Eligibility Criteria

>

> To apply for any JJ/WBGSP scholarship, applicants must

> meet the following specific criteria:

>

> . Be a national of a World Bank member country;

> . Be under forty-five years of age, and normally under age

> thirty-five;

> . Be in good health;

> . Be of good character;

> . Hold at least a bachelor's degree or its equivalent in a

> development-related field;

> . Have a least two (preferably four to five) years of

> recent professional experience in a field related to

> economic development, usually in their home country, and

> usually in public service, although strong candidates

> from the private sector will also be considered.

>

> Individuals applying for the regular JJ/WBGSP scholarship

> must also meet the following criteria:

>

> . Possess documentation showing that they have applied for

> a graduate degree program or its equivalent at two

> universities located in any World Bank member country;

> and

> . Propose a program of study related to development, which

> will usually be in a field such as economics, business,

> planning, or a related area; however, in recent years the

> program has made awards to individuals proposing to study

> in such fields as health, population, agriculture,

> engineering, marine resources, education, and other

> development-related subjects, provided the focus of the

> study program is on the public policy aspects of these

> fields.

>

> * Other Selection Criteria

>

> While applicants from all World Bank member countries may

> apply for a JJ/WBGSP scholarship, the programs give priority

> to:

>

> . World Bank countries currently eligible to borrow,

> especially low- and middle-income countries;

> . Women;

> . Applicants with few other resources and from lower social

> and economic classes;

> . Applicants who have not had previous opportunities or

> graduate study outside their home country; and

> . Applicants who do not already hold a graduate degree from

> an industrialized country.

>

> Staff of the World Bank Group, Executive Directors, Executive

> Directors' staff, consultants, and relatives of the

> aforementioned are excluded from consideration.

>

>

> * How to apply

>

> Application forms for the Regular Program in English,

> French, and Spanish are available from the JJ/WBGSP Secretariat

> at EDI from September 1997 through January 1998. Forms are also

> available at World Bank offices in many countries, and the

> Secretariat supplies forms to leading universities worldwide

> and to other donor agencies.

>

> * Address for inquiries and completed applications:

>

> The JJ/WBGSP Secretariat

> Room M-4017

> 1818 H Street, NW

> Washington, D.C. 20433

> USA

>

>

> For more details, browse:

> http://www.worldbank.org/html/edi/jjwbgsp.html

>

> _________________________

> Daphne

> October 7, 1997

>









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 15:13:03 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: DV-99 VISA LOTTERY (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



This is sent again ONLY for those who are interested.



NOTE that the application began on October 24, 1997!



So get on with it.....



Good Luck!



Moe S. Jallow

---------------------------------------------------------------------





DV-99 VISA LOTTERY



DETAILS AND APPLICATION PROCEDURE

IMMIGRATION BULLETIN, Special DV-99 Lottery Edition



NOTE: On August 26, 1997, the Department of State released

information on the next green card lottery. In this special issue,

the most common questions about the lottery are addressed.



QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT DV-99



What is the "Green Card" Lottery?



The U.S. Congress has authorized the allotment of 55,000

immigrant visas in the DV-99 category during Fiscal Year 1999

(which runs from October 1, 1998 to September 30, 1999).

Foreign nationals who are natives of countries determined by

the I.N.S. (according to a mathematical formula based upon

population totals and totals of specified immigrant admissions

for a 5-year period) are eligible to apply. The application period

will begin at noon Eastern US time on October 24, 1997 and will

end at noon Eastern US time on November 24, 1997.





Nationals of which countries are excluded?



Canada, China-mainland China and Taiwan (nationals of Hong

Kong are not included), Columbia, The Dominican Republic,

El Salvador, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines, Poland,

South Korea, United Kingdom (natives of Northern Ireland and

Hong Kong are eligible, but natives of Anguilla, Bermuda, British

Virgin Islands, Caymen Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibralter,

Montserrat, Pitcairn, St. Helena, and the Turks and Caicos Islands

are not eligible), Vietnam





How are visas allotted?



The DV-99 program apportions visa issuance among six

geographic regions (Africa, Asia, Europe, North America (other

than Mexico), Oceania, and South America (including Mexico,

Central America and the Caribbean). The world is divided up

into high and low admission regions and each of the six regions

is divided into high and low admission states. A greater portion

of the visas go to the low admission regions than to high

admissions regions. High admission states are entirely

excluded from the lottery (those states are listed above) and low

admission states compete equally with other low admission

states in the same region. No single state may receive more than

7% (3,850) of the 55,000 allotted visas. The allotment for this year

is as follows:



Africa: 21,409

Asia: 7,254

Europe: 23,024

North America: 8 (only the Bahamas is included)

South America: 2,468

Oceania: 837





Who is eligible to apply for the lottery?



To receive a DV-99 visa, an individual must be a native of a low

admission foreign state (described above). The individual must

have at least a high school education or its equivalent, or, within

the preceding five years, two years work experience in an

occupation requiring at least two years training or experience.





What does it mean to have a "high school education or its equivalent?"



"High School education or its equivalent" means the successful

completion of a twelve year course of elementary and secondary

education in the U.S. or successful completion in another county

of a formal course of elementary and secondary education

comparable to complete a 12 year education in the U.S. or

successful completion in another country of a formal cause of

elementary and secondary education comparable to completion

of a 12 year education in the U.S. Passage of a high school

equivalency examination is not sufficient. It is permissible to have

completed one's education in less than 12 years or greater than

12 years if the course of study completed is equivalent to a U.S.

high school education. Documentary proof of education (including

a diploma or school transcript) should NOT be submitted with the

application, but must be presented to the consular office at the

time of formally applying for an immigrant visa application.





What does it mean to have "two years work experience in an

occupation requiring at least two years training or experience?"



The determination of which occupations require at least two years

of training or experience shall be based upon the Department of

Labor's Dictionary of Occupational Titles. If the occupation is not

listed in the DOT, the Department of State will consider alternate

evidence. Please Email or write me if you need to check the DOT

(this will probably not be necessary for the vast majority of you

since most of you have high school degrees or the equivalent.

As with proof of education, documentary proof of work experience

should not be submitted with the application, but must be

presented to the consular office at the time of a formal immigrant

visa application.





Can I be a "native" of a country other than the country in which I

was born?



A native is both someone born within one of qualifying countries

and someone entitled to the "charged" to such country under

Section 202(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Thus

someone may be (1) charged to the country of birth of his/her

spouse; (2) a minor dependent child can be charged to the

country of birth of a parent; and (3) an applicant born in a country

of which neither parent was a native may be charged to the

country of birth of either parent. If one claims to be a native of a

country other than where one was born, he/she must include

a statement to that effect on the lottery application and must

show the country of chargeability on the application envelope

(see discussion of the application form and envelope).





Will applying for the lottery affect one's ability to receive a

nonimmigrant visa?



Probably not. Technically, filing a visa lottery application is

equivalent to filing an immigrant petition. According to source

at the Department of State, a consulate will only be notified IF

the person is selected in the lottery. An individual who is not

chosen is on his honor to state that he/she applied for the lottery.

Theoretically, if your name is selected in the lottery, you may have

trouble renewing nonimmigrant status while waiting for your name

to be cleared for processing (see discussion on the postselection

process for securing a green card). This should only be a

temporary problem since permanent residency should eventually

be awarded. There is still a risk that you will fail to be deemed

eligible for the DV-99 visa or the Department of State will have

overestimated the number of individuals to select in the lottery

(see discussion on how the selection process works). However,

of all the lawyers with whom I have spoken, none have ever

reported a problem with a client having entered the lottery. We

have instructed our clients to answer the question on the OF

156 concerning previous immigrant visa applications as follows:

"My lawyer entered me in the DV-99 lottery." We have never had

a problem reported. We have yet to hear of anyone denied a visa

because of a previous lottery application.





Do I need to be in lawful visa status to compete?



An individual who is in the U.S. need NOT be in lawful status to

compete in the lottery. However, the Department of State has

indicated that it will share information with the Immigration and

Naturalization Service for the "formulation, amendment,

administration and enforcement" of the country's immigration

laws. Furthermore, a person out of status may be subject to

the new three and ten year bars on admission of the 1996

immigration law and unable to take advantage of winning the

lottery. Because the laws on this subject are highly complex,

it is recommended that out of status persons contact an

immigration lawyer to determine their status and an

appropriate strategy.





Does it matter whether I am or am not in the U.S.?



Individuals who otherwise meet the requirements for competition

in the lottery, may compete whether they are in the United States

or in a foreign country.





Are there any limitations on the number of entries I can send in

for the lottery?



Each individual is limited to one application in the lottery. If more

than one application is received, the individual will be totally

disqualified. Note: Hundreds of thousands of applications are

rejected every year due to multiple applications.





May a husband and wife each submit a separate application?



Yes. If otherwise qualified, a husband and a wife may each submit

one lottery application. If either is selected in the lottery, the

other would be entitled to derivative status.





If I win, can I get green cards for my family?



Your spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21 are

automatically entitled to the same status as you.





Is there a minimum age to apply for the lottery?



There is not a minimum age to apply for the lottery. However,

the education/work experience requirements will effectively

preclude most people under 18 from applying.





May I adjust status in the U.S. if I am selected?



An applicant may adjust status (switch to permanent residency

in the U.S.) if they meet the normal requirements for adjusting

status with the INS (including not having previously been out of

visa status). Applicants who adjust must first send the forms

they receive from the National Visa Center back to the National

Visa Center. In order to apply for adjustment of status, the INS

must be able to complete action on the case before September

30, 1999.





How does the selection process work?



The National Visa Center in New Hampshire will receive all

applications. Upon receipt, the NVC will place the letter into one

of six geographic regions and assign the letter an individual

number. Within each region, the first letter randomly selected

will be the first person registered, the second letter selected

will be the second person registered, etc. When a case is

registered, the applicant will immediately be sent a notification

letter which will give visa application instructions.



About 100,000 persons, both principal applicants and their

spouses and children, will be registered. Since it is probable

that some of the first 55,000 persons registered will not apply

for a DV-99 visa, this figure is assumed to eventually be

reduced to about 55,000. However, there is a risk that some

applicants will be left out. According to the Department of

State, all applicants will be informed promptly of their place on

the list. Each month visas will be issued, according to

registration lottery rank order, to those ready for visa issuance

for that month. Once 55,000 visas are issued, the program ends.

Registrants for this year's lottery will have to have their visa in

hand by September 30, 1999 at the latest. You must be

prepared to act promptly if your name is selected.





How will I know if I was not selected?



The State Department will not notify applicants who are not

selected. The only way you will know that you are not selected is

if you have not received a registration notification letter before the

date the INS officially states that it has stopped notifying people

(expected to between April and July of 1998).





Is there an application fee to enter the lottery?



No. There is no government application fee for submitting a

lottery application. If you win the lottery, you will pay a special

DV-99 case processing fee later. Winners will also have to pay

regular visa fees at the time of visa issuance. Certain law firms

and immigration consultants offer application services and the

fees for such services may vary. IT IS NOT NECESSARY TO

USE SUCH A SERVICE.





Can someone selected in the lottery receive a waiver of any of the

grounds of visa ineligibility on the basis of winning the lottery?



No. There is no special provision for the waiver of any grounds

of visa ineligibility for lottery winners other than those provided

for in the Immigration and Nationality Act. Also, holders of J 1

visas with a two year home residency requirement will not be

able to receive a waiver of this requirement by virtue of being

selected in the lottery. A holder of a J visa can still enter the

lottery, but he/she will have to qualify for a residency waiver in

the same manner as is normally required to get such a waiver.

Because all visas must be issued by the end of September

1999, individuals who have not yet begun their home residency

are effectively precluded (unless they are able to get a waiver of

the home residency requirement quickly).





May someone apply for a DV-99 visa if they are already registered

in another visa category?



Yes.





In what region is my native country assigned?



(1) Africa



Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Congo

Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Djibouti

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia, The

Ghana

Guinea (Conakry)

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Rwanda

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sudan

Swaziland

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zaire

Zambia

Zimbabwe



(2) Asia



Afghanistan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

Burma

Cambodia

China-mainland (not eligible for DV-99)

China-Taiwan (not eligible for DV-99)

Hong Kong

India (not eligible for DV-99)

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Japan

Jordan

Korea, North

Korea, South (not eligible for DV-99)

Kuwait

Laos

Lebanon

Malaysia

Maldives

Mongolia

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Philippines (not eligible for DV-99)

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Syria

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

Vietnam (not eligible for DV-99)

Yemen



(3) Europe



Albania

Andorra

Armenia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina (including components)

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France (including components and dependent areas overseas)

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands (including components and dependent areas overseas)

Northern Ireland

Norway

Poland (not eligible for DV-99)

Portugal (including components and dependent areas overseas)

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Turkey

Ukraine

United Kingdom (not eligible for DV-99; NOTE: natives of

Northern Ireland and Hong Kong are eligible, but natives of Anguilla,

Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Caymen Islands, Falkland Islands,

Gibralter, Montserrat, Pitcairn, St. Helena, and the Turks and Caicos

Islands are not eligible)

Uzbekistan

Vatican City (an independent city under the jurisdiction of the

Holy See)



(4) North America



Bahamas, The

Canada (not eligible for DV-99)

United States



(5) Oceania



Australia

Fiji

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Micronesia, Federated States of

Nauru

New Zealand

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Solomon Islands

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Western Samoa



(6) South America, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean



Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Barbados

Belize

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia (not eligible for DV-99)

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominica

Dominican Republic (not eligible for DV-99)

Ecuador

El Salvador (not eligible for DV-99)

Grenada

Grenadines

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica (not eligible for DV-99)

Mexico (not eligible for DV-99)

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

Venezuela



------------------------------------------------------------------



HOW TO APPLY FOR THE LOTTERY



There is no form for the DV-99 lottery. All that is required is

that the proper information is typed or clearly printed in the

Roman alphabet on a plain sheet of paper, the application

is signed by the applicant, a proper photograph is included

and the application is sent in a properly addressed envelope

via regular mail.



Each application must contain the following information and

documents:



1. APPLICANT'S FULL NAME



Last Name, First Name and Middle Name

(Italicize Last Name/Surname/Family Name)

Example: Doe, John James [remember to italicize

last name]



2. APPLICANT'S DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH



Date of Birth: Day, Month, Year

Example: 15 November 1961



Place of Birth: City/Town, District/County, Province,

Country (use current name of country if country's name

has changed)

Example: Munich, Bavaria, Germany,



3. NAME, DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH OF APPLICANT'S SPOUSE

AND CHILDREN



[Note: Do not list parents as they are not entitled

to derivative status.]



4. APPLICANT'S NATIVE COUNTRY IF DIFFERENT FROM

COUNTRY OF BIRTH



5. APPLICANT'S MAILING ADDRESS, PHONE NUMBER

(if possible) AND NEAREST CONSULATE



Be sure the address is complete since this is where notification

will be sent if the application is selected. A telephone number is

optional. Also list location of U.S. Consular office closest to

current residence or last residence prior to entering U.S.



6. The Applicant's signature is required on the application

(preferably the bottom). This is a new requirement.



7. A recent 1 1/2 inch by 1 1/2 inch (or 37 mm by 37 mm)

photograph of the applicant. The applicant's name must be printed

across the back of the photograph. Be sure to tape the photo to the

application form using a clear tape. Do not staple or paper clip the

photo.



The application should be placed in an envelope which is between

6 inches and 10 inches (15 cm to 25 cm) in length and between 3 1/2

inches and 4 1/2 inches (9 cm to 11 cm) in width.



In the upper left hand corner of the front of the envelope must be

the country of which the applicant is a native. Typed or clearly

printed below the country must be the same name and mailing

address of the applicant as are shown on the application form.



Example:



New Zealand

James John Doe

1111 Main Street

Nashville, Tennessee 37204





WHERE TO SEND THE APPLICATION



Applications must be sent by regular mail (not by hand delivery,

telegram, or any means requiring acknowledgment such as

registered mail or express mail) to one of the six following

addresses, depending upon the region of the applicant's native

country.



Note carefully the importance of using the correct postal zip code

for each region:



AFRICA: DV-99 Program

National Visa Center

Portsmouth, NH 00213

U.S.A.





ASIA: DV-99 Program

National Visa Center

Portsmouth, NH 00210

U.S.A.





SOUTH AMERICA: DV-99 Program

National Visa Center

Portsmouth, NH 00211

U.S.A.





EUROPE: DV-99 Program

National Visa Center

Portsmouth, NH 00212

U.S.A.





OCEANIA: DV-99 Program

National Visa Center

Portsmouth, NH 00214

U.S.A.





NORTH AMERICA: DV-99 Program

National Visa Center

Portsmouth, NH 00215

U.S.A.



---------------------------------------------------------------









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 15:37:57 -0500 (EST)

From: ndeye marie <

To:

Subject: Scholarship for Sub-Saharan African (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



>

>The Rockefeller Foundation is once again offering a

>program for African scholars, the "Africa Dissertation

>Internship Awards" (ADIA).

>

>ADIA provides funding for dissertation field research in

>sub-Saharan Africa. Citizens of sub-Saharan African

>nations enrolled in doctoral programs in the United

>States and Canada are eligible. Priority is given to

>research on economic development in the areas of

>agriculture, environment, education, health, life

>sciences, population and the humanities. The hope of

>the foundation is that the program will help create a

>generation of Africans better prepared to contribute

>effectively to development objectives in their home

>countries.

>

>If you have further questions, or need application

>materials, please contact:

>

> Ann R. Trotter

> ADIA Program Coordinator

> The Rockefeller Foundation

> 440 Fifth Avenue

> New York, NY 10018-2702

> (212) 869-8500

> fax (212) 764-3468

>

>

>_____________________________________________________________________

>Sent by RocketMail. Get your free e-mail at

>

>

>

>----- End Included Message -----

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 15:55:03 -0500 (EST)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.96.971030155302.15956A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings:

Eretimy George has been added to the list. Welcome

to our bantaba and please send a brief introduction about

yourself to the group. Our address is:



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 16:22:55 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: A DEAL for the ATLANTANS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Gambia-Lers in the Atlanta Area,



I have partnered with a colleague in developing a hands on training course

targeted specifically at members of my community living in the Atlanta

area.



With this course, you can now get three HOT IT certifications (using the

effort required to gain one), for practically a half of the normal price:



Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer

Microsoft Certified Internet Product Specialist

Microsoft Certified Windows NT Product Specialist



With just one of these certifications, some employers are willing to pay a

starting salary of $60,000.00 per year to a candidate with no previous

experience!!!



If you are interested in developing a career in the hyper growth IT

industry of Networking and Internet application development, you will be

pleased to learn that I will be offering a 6 month part time course

beginning in January 1998.



For any Atlantans who require more details, you can send me private email

at:



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 16:08:19 -0600 (CST)

From: Paul Jammeh <

To: "GAMBIA-L (Gambia and related issues)" <

Subject: Fwd: why Black men love Black women (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Tue, 28 Oct 1997 16:18:20 -0600 (CST)

From: Sharon Hanna <

To: Paul Jammeh <

Subject: Fwd: why Black men love Black women (fwd)







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 23 Oct 1997 18:25:57 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To: Wridowling@aol.com,

Sharnette.Ferguson@cigna.com, pfrederick@fpcg.com,

HFBarringtonIII@classic.msn.com, HTH319@juno.com,

gtr4V@server1.mail.virginia.edu, kvarner@aamc.org,

james_hunter@mcgraw-hill.com, don.mullins@lipper.com,

dorothy_watkins@constitution.com, james.perkins@fritolay.com,

SHARNETTE@postoffice.worldnet.att.net

Subject: Fwd: why Black men love Black women



a nice selection for you.

I think a woman wrote it. :-)

---------------------

Forwarded message:

From:

To:

(

(Michelle DeFossett),

(Yvonne L. Chaplin)

Date: 97-10-23 15:21:01 EDT





ANY COMMENTS?









Date: 10.20.97 9:09 AM

>

>Read on.

>______________________________________________________________________

_________

>Subject: (Fwd) FW: why Black men love Black women (fwd)

>From: <

>Date: 10/20/97 9:09 AM

>

>Don't believe the hype...this is the deal...

>

>"WHY BLACK MEN LOVE BLACK WOMEN"

>

>Let there be no doubt, Black men love Black women. Ask men what

>they love about Black women and some will say they love the many

hues

>of a Black woman's skin--the reddish-brown cinnamons, the golden

>honeys, the milk chocolates and jet black coffees, no cream. Ask

others and

>they will say they love the Black woman"s inner temperament-FRAGILE

AND

>PRETTY LIKE A TEACUP one minute and

>HARD AND COMPLEX LIKE A CHINESE PUZZLE the next.

>

>Still others will say they love Black women because Black women

>are the EPITOME OF BEAUTY, the giver of life, a steadfast protector

>and a nurturer. They will say they Love Black women because Black

>women continue to walk proudly, absording life's blows with grace

and

>fortitude, serving as the glue that holds together an entire race of

people.

>

>Many men will say they love Black women, because, more than ANY OTHER

WOMAN

>IN THE WORLD they are the easiest to love. And although BLACK MEN,

like all

>Men, sometimes have a hard time SHOWING IT. THEY WILL BE THE FIRST

TO

>ADMIT THEY CANNOT LIVE WITHOUT BLACK WOMEN. HER BEING IS TO BE LOVED

AND

>CHERISHED BY HER MAN, SHE'S A QUEEN. "A TRUE QUEEN".

>WE LOVE BLACK WOMEN BECAUSE THEY ARE THE MOTHERS OF OUR BLACK

FUTURE.

>

>WE LOVE BLACK WOMEN BECAUSE OF THEIR ENDURING STRENGTH, A STRENGTH

THAT AT

>TIMES HAS RISEN ABOVE THE FAILURES OF BLACK FATHERS.

>

>WE LOVE THEIR CURLY HAIR, THEIR BRAIDED HAIR, THEIR STRAIGHTENED AND

EVEN

>KINKY HAIR.

>

>WE LOVE THEIR FULL LIPS, AND OF COURSE, THEIR BROWN SUGAR SKIN.

>

>BUT MOST OF ALL, WE LOVE BLACK WOMEN BECAUSE WE ARE A PRODUCT OF A

BLACK

>WOMAN. BLACK MEN ARE BORN OF BLACK WOMEN AND INFLUENCED BY THE BLACK

WOMEN

>IN OUR LIVES.

>

>WE HAVE TO BE ABLE TO LOVE BLACK WOMEN IN ORDER FOR US TO LOVE

OURSELVES.

>

>

>=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=

>Affirmations are important in our lives...

>NOW... MTDS has Affirmations for Netters

>Go To

>=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=

>*************************************************

>Doug Ramsay <

>

>

>Stanford Telecom

>Network Systems Group/CNS

>phone: (703) 438-8053

>fax: (703) 438-7922

>*************************************************

>

>

>

>



"The man or woman

who treasures his friends

is usually solid gold himself."

MARHORIE HOLMES

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

* Ray Derek Carthy *

* Assistant Director *

* Boston University *

* Office of Housing *

* 985 Commonwealth Ave. *

* Boston, MA 02215 *

* (617) 353-3511 *

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * *





















------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 16:31:36 -0800 (PST)

From: "D. Singhateh" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I would like the list managers to enlist mr. Joseph

Jassey. His email address is:

thanx.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 03:49:44 -0500 (EST)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "D. Singhateh" <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.96.971031034755.18481C-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Joseph Jassey has been added to the list. Welcome to our

bantaba and please send a brief introduction about yourself

to our group. Our address is:



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 06:18:14 PST

From: "Omar Gassama" <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Dear list-managers

could anyone register this brohter Seedy Kany<



thanks

gassamaba





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 16:36:48 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19971031153714.AAB41510@momodou>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Greetings,

Both Seedy Kany and Bakebba Camara have been added to the list.

Welcome to our Bantaba and please send a brief introduction about

yourselves to our group. Our address is:



Regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 11:10:46 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Ethnicity and Identity

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



I was just thinking about the historicity of the peoples who currently

inhabit the area call Gambia.



Assuming that the consciousness of "other" ethnic groups were not present

in the Gambia around the 1900s, when were these groups invented? I am

specifically referring to the two different "Narr" groups that are part of

the Gambian society. Due to my little knowledge of Gambian history, I can

only make assumptions. First I will assume that historians and

anthropologists may have have documented the invention of ethnic and of

tribes all over the continent. From that, I will also assume that their

(historians and anthropologists) findings would agree with the fact that

the invention took place at the time when the colonial state was also

invented.



So in a sense, if my assumptions are correct, the "Narr" groups, though

excluded politically, are part and parcel of the history of the nation of

the Gambia. They did not have to invent their own identity because they

were just DIFFERENT, racially, that is. What they did, however, was to

isolate themselves from the rest of the population. Those that are refered

to as "Nar Gannar" are different from the "Nar Beirut" or Lebanese

maronites most of whom (I suppose (do you see my ignorance???)) do not

intermarry with indigeneous Gambians.



How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes about

ourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the counry both

economically and socially?



Habib, please do not take this as an insult. I am just trying to learn

something. After all, I can trace my ancestors back to the FUTA DJALLON

highlands in Guinea.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 14:52:40 -0500 (EST)

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To: africans@iastate.edu, gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Nat Res Management Position

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



>Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 14:00:07 -0500 (EST)

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>From: "Robert J. Gustafson" <

>To:

>Subject: Natural Resources Management Position

>X-Sender:

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>

>>>Following is a rather wordy faculty position announcement. If you have any

>>>underemployed PhD.s looking for work, you might pass this along to them.

>>>

>>>

>>>University of Denver, Assistant or Associate Professor of Geography

>>>

>>>Tenure track position beginning September 1, 1998. Ph.D. required. Salary

>>>and level of appointment commensurate with experience. Expertise in

>>>Natural Resources Management, especially in public lands management, water

>>>resources management, or energy resources management. The successful

>>>candidate is expected to support established and growing undergraduate

>>>programs in geography and environmental science as well as graduate

>>>programs in geography. Candidates must have a commitment to quality

>>>teaching at the undergraduate and graduate levels and for developing a

>>>strong research program in natural resources management. Teaching

>>>responsibilities include courses in natural resources management and

>>>related topics (such as public lands management, global resources, and

>>>management of specific natural resources). Undergraduate student advising

>>>and participation in graduate research committees is expected.

>>>

>>>The University of Denver is a mid-sized independent institution situated in

>>>the dynamic Front Range urban corridor. The Department of Geography offers

>>>the BA, MA, and PhD degrees in geography and BA and BS degrees in

>>>environmental science; there are approximately 130 undergraduate majors and

>>>30 graduate students in residence. A variety of teaching and research labs

>>>are available, including the University's High Altitude Laboratory located

>>>on Mt. Evans, about an hour's drive west of Denver. The department's GIS

>>>Laboratory includes 14 PCs and two UNIX workstations as well as a variety

>>>of peripheral digitizing and plotting devices. An established corporate

>>>partnership with ESRI, Inc., provides the GIS lab with current versions of

>>>PC and workstation ARC/INFO and ARCVIEW. Please visit the department web

>>>page at <

>>>

>>>The University of Denver is committed to enhance the diversity of its

>>>faculty and staff and encourages application from women, minorities,

>>>persons with disabilities, and veterans. See the University of Denver home

>>>page on the world wide web for additional information <

>>>

>>>

>>>Please send a letter of application, statement of teaching and research

>>>interests, curriculum vitae, graduate transcripts, and arrange to have

>>>three letters of recommendation sent directly to the Search Committee.

>>>Complete applications received by December 1, 1997, will be given full

>>>consideration.

>>>

>>>Apply to: Donald G. Sullivan, Chair, Search Committee, Department of

>>>Geography, University of Denver, Denver, CO 80208-0183. Phone:

>>>303-871-2513. Fax: 303-871-2201. Email:

>>>

>>>

>>>This listserv is sponsored by:

>>>Richard Chinn Environmental Training

>>>

>>>Specializing in all areas of environmental training:

>>>*Wetland Delineation (including the ACOE Wetland Delineator Certification

>>>Program training)

>>>*Endangered & Threatened Species Surveying

>>>*OSHA-required hazardous waste operations (40 hour initial, 24 hour

>>>initial, 8 hour supervisor)

>>>*Train-the-Trainer to become a HAZWOPER trainer and/or a Certified

>>>Environmental Trainer.

>>>*Field sampling for surface water, groundwater, soils and sediment.

>>>*Environmental Site Assesments (per ASTM standards)

>>>*Plant identification

>>>

>>>For info email:

>>>Website:

>>>813.662.0689

>>>############################################

>>>To unsubscribe, send a message to

>>>"unsubscribe" in the body of the message.

>>>############################################

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>

>>

>>

>

>

>



-----------------------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Research Associate

The Ohio State University

Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

590 Woody Hayes Drive

Columbus, OH 43210



Fax: (614)292-9448

Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

E-mail:





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 15:47:37 -0500 (EST)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Darboe visits Atlanta

Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.96.971031153355.21650A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings:

I was informed last night that Lawyer Darboe, the opposition

leader of the U.D.P. will be in town today. He will be

holding a town hall meeting this evening at 8:00p.m.



Location: Marriot Courtyard Inn (Near Cumberland Mall)

Directions: From Atlanta, take 75N to Cobb Pkwy. Pass

Cumberland Mall and turn right on Acres Mill Road.



Because of the suddeness of this meeting, I urge all those

living in the Atlanta area to spread the word and to attend.

It is not often that we have the opportunity to meet the leaders

of the political parties in The Gambia. It is important

therefore to make the effort to attend such meetings. It should

not matter whether one supports or not the party Darboe

represents.



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 15:54:59 -0800

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.com

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Gabriel Ndow wrote:

>

> Joseph Jassey has been added to the list. Welcome to our

> bantaba and please send a brief introduction about yourself

> to our group. Our address is:

>

> LatJorWelcome Joe Jassey

Habib



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 15:54:16 -0800

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.com

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



D. Singhateh wrote:

>

> I would like the list managers to enlist mr. Joseph

> Jassey. His email address is:

> thanx.Is that the Joseph Jassey I went to school with? St Augustines

(from Cartong/Gungur area) Joe Jassey -RC mission-- ??

How is Vincent Tamba??

This is Habib Diab-Ghanim

my email is



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 01 Nov 97 15:11:33 EST

From: Mamadi Corra <

To: Gambia-l <

Subject: Town meeting in Atlanta

Message-ID: <



Latjor and others that might have attended the town meeting in Atlanta of Mr. D

aboe, would some of you brief us on what happened. Some of us that are not in

Atlanta might benefit from this or might just want to know.

Peace!



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 01 Nov 1997 15:46:45 -0500

From: "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" <

To:

Subject: Darboe's meeting in Atlanta

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Can the Atlantans be kind and brief us about what was discussed at

Darboe's meeting last evening. Either Latjor or Moe does a real good job

on such matters, and I'm sure they would love to brief us about the

event.

GOD BLESS!!



Pa-Mambuna, Lexington



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 92

*************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 92Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: commendations>>>>>>by "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de 2) RE: Thanx for your consideration!by KARAMBA CEESAY < kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu 3) STILL IN TOWNby MJagana@aol.com 4) Re: new memberby ARDOPADEL@aol.com 5) Re: BACK TO BUSINESSby " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 6) Re: Casamanceby mmjeng@image.dk 7) Re: BACK TO BUSINESSby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 8) NEW MEMBERby Fafa Sanyang < fsanyang@is2.dal.ca 9) Re:A Nation In Serious Troubleby KTouray@aol.com 10) When The Cock Crowsby mmjeng@image.dk 11) Greetingsby Nyang Njie < st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu 12) Re: "Give A Book" : just an ideaby Musa Sowe < chemsm@panther.Gsu.EDU 13) new memberby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 14) Greetingsby Nyang Njie < st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu 15) Re: Yusupha Jatt "Payus"by badjie karafa sw < badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca 16) New York Times: Cameroon's Bamoun Guard a Rich IntellectualLegacyby Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net 17) Re: Yusupha Jatt "Payus"by badjie karafa sw < badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca 18) Re: commendations>>>>>>by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 19) Attempted Coup in Zambia???by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)20) Renting a car in Gambiaby Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu 21) SV: "Give A Book" : just an ideaby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 22) Meeting of Senegalese/Gambian Chambers of Commerceby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 23) Re: Gambia-Lers in the Bay Areaby EStew68064@aol.com 24) Re: "Give A Book" : just an ideaby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 25) Re: "Give A Book" : just an ideaby " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm 26) Re: "Give A Book" : just an ideaby "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com 27) Re: "Give A Book" : just an ideaby "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com 28) Re: "Give A Book" : just an ideaby "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com 29) Yusupha Jatta "Payus"by Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 30) Ouijimaiby Paul < bgibba@interlog.com 31) Re: Meeting of Senegalese/Gambian Chambers of Commerceby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)32) Re: Meeting of Senegalese/Gambian Chambers of Commerceby "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com 33) Privatisation pays off BIG TIMEby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)34) Re: Privatisation pays off BIG TIMEby "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com 35) WORLD BANK scholarships (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)36) DV-99 VISA LOTTERY (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)37) Scholarship for Sub-Saharan African (fwd)by ndeye marie < njie.1@osu.edu 38) new memberby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 39) A DEAL for the ATLANTANSby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)40) Fwd: why Black men love Black women (fwd)by Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu 41) new memberby "D. Singhateh" < dawdas@u.washington.edu 42) Re: new memberby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 43) new memberby "Omar Gassama" < kassama@hotmail.com 44) New membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)45) Ethnicity and Identityby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)46) Nat Res Management Positionby "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu 47) Darboe visits Atlantaby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 48) Re: new memberby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 49) Re: new memberby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 50) Town meeting in Atlantaby Mamadi Corra < MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU 51) Darboe's meeting in Atlantaby "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" < paomar@iglou.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 26 Oct 1997 14:24:08 + 0200 METFrom: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: commendations>>>>>>Message-ID: < 407AAAB5289@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableMr. Jagne wrote:> this brings up something to my mind... when the Senegambian> confederation broke up, PDOIS 'S criticism of Jawara surprised> me. i though they should have known better. Diouf suceeeded> in what his mentor failed Senegal was virtually ruling the> gambia with the agreement (in the conf. constitution) that only> the Senegalese head of state could be the cofederation> leader. i agree jawara had his interests in mind when he> negotiated with Diouf to restore him. when he finally amnaged> to undo his error i placing the gambia in the hands of> senegal, PDOIS should have given him credit. just because of> that, i became cynnical of their teachings.........am i> running off?? maybe i should pursue that some other time.> ****************************Mr. Jagne, it is very dangerous to state half truths and deduce halfbaked conclusions. PDOIS has worked very diligently and objectively inexposing the monster in the Senegambia Confederation and theycertainly deserve more than such unfounded accusations based on arather superficial analysis. I would like to refer you to publicationsby FOROYAA on the Senegambia Confederation before you "pursue thatsome other time". Find out about the truth before you make anyjudgements! PDOIS has produced written materials,Cassettes, addressedthe Senegambia issue in local languages in rallies held all over thecountry in order to clarify the situation for the Gambian people.It is the tradition of PDOIS that after addressing issues in theirrallies they invite people from the audience to confront them with acounter argument should they find their analysis wrong. Likewise PDOISalways invites other opinions and criticism. in good faith.You will do well to learn that PDOIS was the FIRST to declare that theSenegambia Confederation had come to an end. This bears testimony tothe fact that PDOIS was well informed. It would therefore beirrational for well informed intelligent people who have decided tostay in their country, ready to take risks, to take decisions whichare counter productive as you seem to be asserting. And certainlyPDOIS cannot be accused by any sane informed Gambian of having everbeen involved in cheap politics.PDOIS is certainly in a position to defend itself better, so I wouldsuggest that you send them a copy of your analysis when you addressthis issue later. If you are a fair minded person interested in thetruth you will agree that those who are being judged should be keptaware and given a chance to respond. Here is FOROYAA=92s address: FOROYAA@COMMITT.GM. If you need any assistance in getting in touchplease do not hesitate to contact me at:On another note I would like to make the following observation:Any fair minded person should learn to acknowledge the positiveaspects of a person or group of people, even if you do not agree withtheir ideas. The fact is that while you and I are here sitting on our"safe cushions" PDOIS has shunned all privileges in the interest ofthe Gambian people. Those brothers and sisters have dedicated theirwhole life to the struggle of the ordinary down-trodden Gambian. Someof them could have been professors, officers in internationalorganisations, ambassadors, ministers etc. if they wanted to. Theyhave evolved to be the most enlightened, dedicated reliableprogressive force in the Gambia. They have been imprisoned by Jawaraand later dismissed from their jobs. They were the very firstpolitical victims of Jammeh, when Jawara fled from the country,Sherrif Dibba went on holiday and all the other politicians preferredto save their skins. Yet they never failed to raise the banner offreedom at the hour of need at their own risk.PDOIS is a party without any sponsor at all, the only party of itskind in the Gambia. They have learnt to cater for their own collectivesurvival on the very principle which they preach, " self reliance".Their newspaper provides very accurate analysis of the political,economic and social situation in the Gambia. They have established anursery school which even accommodated children of people in highoffices in the Jawara days just to name a few things.So these are men and women of integrity. Learn from them if you can ordisagree with them, but do not stab them on the back.You may wonder why I have taken the trouble to write about PDOIS.Well, first because not everyone on this list is fully aware of whoPDOIS really is. Secondly, it is very common to hear learned Gambianspaint such a false picture of that Party. I guess this lies partly inthe fact that African intellectuals are not used to a humbleleadership, but certainly part of the answer lies in our oftenunquestioned irrational castigation of socialism, which is theideology of PDOIS. Perhaps it is time that we learn to listenobjectively even if we disapprove.Let me conclude by saying that it has never been my interest to soundlike a political campaigner of PDOIS on the list, just in case it maysmell so. I am very aware of the humble nature of PDOIS who wouldrather do the right things without making much noise about it, butsomehow I felt like making these points clear.Regards,Alpha Robinson------------------------------Date: Sun, 26 Oct 1997 20:34:18 -0600 (CST)From: KARAMBA CEESAY < kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu To: GAMBIA-L-owner < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >,gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Thanx for your consideration!Message-ID: <2018341526101997/A67481/UTMEM2/11BAD3E21000*@MHS>MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIISir:Morro K. Ceesay is currently trying to set up his law firm in Minneapolis, MN. The firm is scheduled toopen the first week of Nov. I guess he should be on board after settling down.K. J. Ceesay------------------------------Date: Sun, 26 Oct 1997 20:40:21 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: STILL IN TOWNMessage-ID: < 971026203932_-1642234949@emout04.mail.aol.com Dear List Managers,I had one too many friends who misunderstood a message I sent earlier. Can Ikindly restate that I shall not unsubscibre because of any personal commentsbetween list memebers.So I am still in town, will be in town and shall be in town.ALLAH BLESS US ALLMOMODOU JAGANA"THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIESPLEASE KEEP IT ALIVEREAD A BOOK"------------------------------Date: Sun, 26 Oct 1997 23:31:43 -0500 (EST)From: ARDOPADEL@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: Re: new memberMessage-ID: < 971026233021_443854828@emout07.mail.aol.com Greetings to allMyname is Philip Sowe, am staying in Marylang, this is to Introduce myself tothe Bantaba, am also Thanking Sang and Latjor for Introducing me .------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Oct 1997 10:14:05 +0100From: " pmj@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: BACK TO BUSINESSMessage-ID: < B0000012778@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitHi Mr Saho or is it Dr Saho??anyway, I am just curious, is the Too Bad ...Too Babor TouBab a joke, I am of the belief that centuries of inter-mingling withalien cultures, a most natural but in our case unsavoury process, haveresulted in the increasing loss of our language..I hold that TOUBAB andTOUGAL are respectively our native words for European and Europe, just likeHonha is red, Weh is white etc...just what I thoughtplease educate me otherwisepmj----------on a serious tip------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 12:04:45 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CasamanceMessage-ID: < 199710271105.MAA21188@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITI saw the following from the point newspaper and though it might beof intrest.Greetings,Matarr M. Jeng.Senegal And (3iambiaThe recent meeting between Senegalese and Gambian security serviceswas the culmination of earlier meetings on the security along theboundaries of the countries and other related problems.Although the emphasis was laid on organiscd actions the allusion isclear,the two sides seemed ready to collaborate against destabilisingeternents.The Senegalcse are presently faced with the escalation of theconflict inCasamance and The Gambia had faced not long ago two attacks(Fanfenniand Kartong) purportedly originating from Senegal. The allusion thenseemed clear but what was no so clear was the operatives which werevaguely de- scribed in the form of more concerted efforts betweensecurity and judiciary o~ficials.The proposed fight against drug and narcotics trafficking was alsoidenti-~ed as maybe a new area that deserves the attention ot' the twocountries.The teal innovation seems to have been the indusion of cooperationbe-tween the two judicial systems. It would seem that one should not ruleout that extradition was the main consideration behind thisdevelopment.Whatever the case, the Gambian interior Minister was right to saythatpeace in Senegal means peace in The Gatnbia and vice versa.------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 12:34:52 +0100 (MET)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: BACK TO BUSINESSMessage-ID: < 199710271134.MAA17705@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHello PmjYou wrote "I am just curious, is the Too Bad ...Too Bab>or TouBab a joke, I am of the belief that centuries of inter-mingling with>alien cultures," Whether it=B4s a joke or not i don=B4t know i was justcontributing to the trivia question. BTW i wrote "A.K. Njai=B4s narrationreminds me of an explanation i heard when i was younger concerning the wordTOUBAB which means whiteman" I believe that many of us has heard storytelling from our grand, parents, parents or elderly nneighbours. You havealready educated me.Omar=20At 10:14 24.10.97 +0100, you wrote:>Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm > via Commit>Hi Mr Saho or is it Dr Saho??>anyway, I am just curious, is the Too Bad ...Too Bab>or TouBab a joke, I am of the belief that centuries of inter-mingling with>alien cultures, a most natural but in our case unsavoury process, have>resulted in the increasing loss of our language..I hold that TOUBAB and>TOUGAL are respectively our native words for European and Europe, just like>Honha is red, Weh is white etc...just what I thought>please educate me otherwise>pmj---------->on a serious tip------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 08:46:26 -0400 (AST)From: Fafa Sanyang < fsanyang@is2.dal.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.971027084146.253188C-100000@is2.dal.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello Gambia-l,Mr. ADAMA B. CHAM of Reading University U.K. would like to be enlisted.His address is as follows:ThanksFafa Sanyang------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 12:45:53 -0500 (EST)From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:A Nation In Serious TroubleMessage-ID: < 971027124300_1311692186@emout05.mail.aol.com With a growing population that is over a million people, a towering foreigndebt the servicing of which is requiring almost close to half of the entirebudget, a shrinking and weak economy that creates almost no jobs, what is anation to do? First here are some basic facts:1-The government being the largest employer in the nation has about 15000people on its payroll.2-The formal private sector by the governments own account is significantlyless than half of the number on government rolls3-That in theory means only a very tiny percentage of our people can count ona regular pay of some sort hence enabling them to buy the goods and servicesnecessary to survive. The rest of the country is mired in excruciatingpoverty living on no steady income , but constantly skimping and foragingeach day.No one can be accused of exaggeration for saying that we won't be a viablenation if current trends continue. We risk becoming a hungry backwater of anation with no hope of standing on its feet unless we immediately embark on athree- pronged strategy that in my view would go a long way in redefining ournation and set it on a course that may provide hope. On their face theseideas may seem simplistic and wishful but i believe if they are well thoughtout they can make a difference. The first strategy would be aimed out ouroutstanding debt which has become so burdensome that we can neither affordthe current schedules for payment nor do we have any hope of ever settlingthem in their entirity. I know these are legittimately incurred debts forwhich we are obligated but I believe the government has to put together anhonest and very convincing position to those governments and lendinginstitutions we owe essentially asking for the monies owed to be retired inreturn for a clearly spelt out agenda that is grounded on very sound policiesthat would be stringently monitored by both donors and creditors. This is byno means an easy proposition, it must be sound, comprehensive and plausibleand involving credible lobbying. It cannot succeed in a vacum either. Itwould mean structuring our foreign policy to forge alliances with thosecountries whose support would be crucial . To bolster it's position for thedebt forgiveness the gov't should clearly state it's committment to focuson identified areas of it's economy and use every butut saved directly tothese areas in a way that is both verifiable and whose progress can beconstantly measured. To this end the gov't should identify education ,tourism and the developmentof the reexport trade infrastruture as being thecore of it's revitilisation plan. I think gov't should commit to spendingupto 30% of gdp upon debt relief for the first ten years on education. Thismay sound astronomical but it would lay a very strong foundation for thecoming generation who would be both better educated and in larger numbersgiving us the required talent pool that can help us attract small and lightindustry. As things are the moment we would be hard pressed to provide enoughpeople for a nut and bolt manufacturer or shoe maker because we are anuneducated country for the most part. Unless we make education our number onepriority we will not succeed. Our tourism industry is nowhere near it'spotential either. The government would have to draw up a comprehensive planthat would be aimed at growing the industry by agressively seeking investorsboth for new and existing hotels and tour package operators through generousincentives that might be expensive at the start but would payoff in the longterm. Tourism is an industry that requires constant nurturing and aggressivemarketing to grow otherwise visitors get wooed to otherplaces.I strongly believe we can successfully pull our proposals through if weconstruct our ideas on solid policies that would translate to betterconditions and enable us to participate in the global economy. Afterall thenations we owe are very much interested in nations that are financially soundand hence are inclined to consider ideas that may result in real change inthe never ending cycle of debt-ridden nations being the constant drain to theglobal econmy.------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 18:54:35 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: When The Cock CrowsMessage-ID: < 199710271754.SAA18360@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITARE YOU HOMESICK AGAIN????????????YES IAM. HOW ABOUT UUUUUUUU??The following is my (home sick ) poem. I read it whenever I feel homesick. It helps.Greetings,Matarr M. Jeng.When the cock CrowsWhen the cock crowsearly in the morningI think of you, my countrywhen the sun risesI see the sky shiningI hear the birds singingI feel the winds movingwhen the cock crowsearly in the morningnoises from the compound arisethe women go feching waterpreparing the bathspounding the rice for breakfastthe men lead the morning prayersthen all say salamalekumas custom and traditional bidwhen the cock crowsearly in the morningI think of you, my country.When the sun is hotin the middle of the daypeople are walking and workingsweating and burningchewing and spittingeating and drinkingquarrelling and jokingwhen the sun is hotin the middle of the dayI think of you, my countryWhen the sun goes downcolouring the skywomen back from workin the rice fieldsprepare bennachine or chouand men back from workin the groundnuts farmsenjoy the family gatheringwhen the sun goes downcolouring the skyI think of you, my countryWhen the moon and stars are outin the black velvet skywomen in coloured dressessome carrying babies on their backssing with their golden voicesdance to the men `s beating of the drumssome are filling the bantabassome the open-air cinemasand some men and womenyoung and old, boys and girlsare gathering in jokes and gamesstories and talesbrewing and stirring the green teaWhen the moon and stars are outin the black velvet skywhen the moon shines on the seaand the stars sparkle like diamondsin the black velvet skywhen the moon and stars shineon the white sanded beachI think of you, my country.Matarr M. Jeng.April, 1977------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 13:00:42 -0600 (CST)From: Nyang Njie < st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GreetingsMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.971027122103.30220B-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIwhats up evebo wa?I am glad to be back after a long hiatus. I wasoffline for quite a while due to some technical difficulties with myaccount. I hope to contribute and participate in the stimulating andinterlectual discourse that I so dearly missed.Si Jamaa,Daddy Njie.------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 18:33:45 -0500 (EST)From: Musa Sowe < chemsm@panther.Gsu.EDU To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: "Give A Book" : just an ideaMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.971027180012.7276A-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIJabou:That is a wonderful offer from Ten State and we should doeverything we can not to pass it up, instead to grab it and maximize it.I am kind of dissapointed since this idea of supporting Gambian Educationcame up, one brilliant idea comes up only to get buried by anotherbrilliant idea and as a collective we have not done anything concrete yet.I am passionate and strong about us supporting Gambia College forthe same reasons that I have mentioned before: The college trains allGambian teachers (elementary and secondary level and even HTC candidatessome of whom can teach high school), trains nurses, agriculturalpersonnel, and community health workers. I can elaborate on this but Ithink you got mypoint. So I think any one truly interested in enhancing and helping todevelop Gambian education should be primarily involved with GambiaCollege. I have been quiet on this issue, at least on Gambian L, becauseof heavy teaching load and other responsibilities but also because I haveobserved one good idea hailed only to be buried by another good idea thatis hailed for a while and then buried by the next good idea and since weare all full of good ideas it seems that it is going to be a never endingcycle. And, because I tend to lean on the practical side more, although Ideal with highly theoretical and abstract subjects at the professionallevel, I have decided to go solo on this issue and do the little I canwith Gambia college until something more practical comes up.I will be glad to be part of you and your friend's endeavourbecause I am working on getting my institution to do the same and it isnot very easy. so, if we have this offer we should grab it while it ishot. I would like to know more about the shipping oppurtunities youmentioned. I have been using the M bags which are restrictive and not socheap. I send small packages by first class which costs me about $40.ALSO, THE JOINT VENTURE: PLEASE SUGGEST SOMETHING. YOU ARE MUCH MOREFAMILIAR WITH THINGS BACK HOME THAN I AM. I REALLY WANT TO STARTSOMETHING BUT DON'T KNOW WHAT. I HAVE AN ACCOUNT WITH STANDARD BANK INBANJUL BUT THEY COULD NOT GIVE ANY ADVICE EITHER. HOPE TO HEAR FROM YOUSOON THANK YOU. Musa------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 20:42:51 -0500 (EST)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:Adama B. Cham has been added to the list. Welcome and pleasesend a brief intro. about yourself to our bantaba. Our addressis: gambia-l@u.washington.edu +++++Let me say a few other things while I have the opportunity.Welcome also to all th new members. I just returned from theD.C. area hence my absence from contributing on the educational,casamance, senegambia, ... topics. I also add my voice to what Abdou and theother managers of the list have already stated in reference tothat ugly incident.'The Art of War' by Sun Tzu (500 b.c.) is an excellent book/guidefor generals Mr. Jawara. However, we must also note that itsapplicability is not only in the martial sciences. FundamentalTaoist philosophy speaks to all aspects of living and as suchought to be read by economists, businessmen/women, parents,people in government, etc.It is unfortunate that since the conquering of the Shang dynastywhich by the way was a Black Chinese Dynasty (1523 - 1028 b.c.),Chinese philosophical practices began to take on a moremartial attitude. The matriachal structure of their society wasalso replaced by a patriarchal one. (One sure indicator of whois taking over. I wonder if Torstein wants proof of this (smile).Oh by the way, Torstein, I will supply you with 8000 (no 10 000)years of references on that 'toubabo hang-up' issue.) My pointthough is that if we are going to fight and win wars underthe guidance of Master Sun, then of equal importance, nay ofgreater importance is to comprehend the culture and civilizationwhich nurtured this 'Art of War'. The better for us to add orreject it from our corporate body of knowledge. After all, weare seeking peace and harmony - nataange, not war for our dearbeloved motherland.Excellent pieces Alpha and Sidibeh. Welcome back to the bantaba.Again glad to be back.LatJor------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 19:49:21 -0600 (CST)From: Nyang Njie < st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GreetingsMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.971027194624.13578A-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIWhats up everybody?I am glad to be back after a long hiatus. I wasoffline for quite a while due to some technical difficulties with myaccount. I hope to contribute and participate in the stimulating andinterlectual discourse that I so dearly missed.Si Jamaa,Daddy Njie.------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 18:43:59 -0800 (PST)From: badjie karafa sw < badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Yusupha Jatt "Payus"Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95q.971027183633.12472C-100000@netinfo1.ubc.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBarks;I have my e-mail hours resplinished today and I can now read my messages.A lot of heat was on the Bantaba during my absence. I was unable to goread all the postings today. The heat between Ebrima and Jainaba was Grossand I don't know what you think of it.I think Ebrima got choked and had torescued as he was firing sexist statements to stay alive.Jamoraa!!!!Karafa@e,On Thu, 23 Oct 1997, Paul wrote:> Hi! Payus,> I posted a reply to your enquiry about me but you never got back to me.> If at all you got my reply, please get back to me. If you did not, then I> must tell you that I am the same Bakary Gibba that you referred to> B. Paul Gibba------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 23:25:25 -0600From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New York Times: Cameroon's Bamoun Guard a Rich IntellectualLegacyMessage-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19971027232525.006b5d60@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"I find the stated indigenous writing system that does not "borrow fromArabic or Roman characters" rather interesting. I hope the obvioustardiness of this article mitigates the copyright violation. :-)October 21, 1997The New York TimesJournal: Cameroon's Bamoun Guard a Rich Intellectual LegacyBy HOWARD W. FRENCHOUMBAN, Cameroon -- Surrounded by praise-singers who strive to outdoone another in chanting his virtues, court attendants who wave fans topreserve him from the heat and musicians who blow shrill six-foot-longtrumpets toward an incandescent sky, Sultan Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya takes halfan hour to walk the stone's throw from the central mosque to his imposingpalace.The spectacle is repeated every Friday at the end of the middayMuslim prayers in this town, tucked in equatorial mountain country where pinetrees outnumber palms. But people of the Bamoun ethnic group stillenthusiastically crowd the path for the entire 200-yard route, bowing orululating as their sovereign slowly passes, a serene smile his onlyacknowledgment of their salute.Aside from the introduction of Islam early in this century, therituals of the Bamoun people would seem little changed in the 600 years ofrecorded history of their royalty. But for many visitors here, what is mostimpressive about this culture is not the colorful ceremonies repeated weekafter week, or even the longevity of the royal line, but the intellectual andhistorical treasures proudly guarded inside the palace.There, under the impassive gaze of the current sultan's grandfather,the first King Ibrahim Njoya, who is immortalized in a huge black-and-whitephotograph, are housed the achievements of a small but impressivecivilization. These clash sharply with common stereotypes of a continent'sdark and savage history.By almost any standard, the original Ibrahim Njoya was a Renaissanceman who, Jeffersonlike, drew up plans and oversaw construction of athree-story mud-brick palace of vaulted ceilings and elaborately engravedwooden shutters.Historians say the building was first envisioned in 1904 after KingNjoya visited the German governor's mansion in the coastal city of Buea andinsisted that his culture could produce better.The cavernous interior, which now serves as a museum, houses KingNjoya's meticulously kept administrative records and legal codes. A poetictreatise on esthetics providing nearly 200 criteria for appraising the beautyof women, an elaborate volume on pharmacopoeia and a detailed history of theBamoun Kingdom were all written by the ruler.By itself, the creation of such works in turn-of-the-centuryequatorial Africa would be remarkable. But the brightest jewel in thecollection is not a document at all. It is an alphabet and writing systemunique to the Bamoun, who number 570,000.The first Njoya was born into the Bamoun royal line in 1875. Twentyyears later, when the country that would become known as Cameroon had justbeen named a German protectorate, Njoya, responding to a dream, began work onone of the rare sub-Saharan writing systems that do not borrow from Arabic orRoman characters. Known as Shumom, it evolved during his 32-year rule from asprawling system of ideographs to a concise syllabic alphabet.As the use of written documents spread, mostly in the court andadministration, Njoya built a printing press, and soon a royal library ofworks in Shumom began to grow."He was one of the first sub-Saharan Africans to build a museum,"said Dayirou Ngouchemo, a palace guide. "He created a writing system when hewas 25 years old. This man was a genius to whom Cameroon and Africa owe agreat deal."Njoya's creations did not escape intact from the colonial collisionof European and African cultures. When France took over most of what is nowCameroon from a defeated Germany after World War I, the French sought toimpose their language and administration throughout the territory. They weresuspicious of the astute sultan, who they feared might form an alliance withthe part of the country controlled by the British.It was, inevitably, an uneven match. And although the Frenchtakeover of the Bamoun Kingdom was relatively peaceful, indigenous schoolswere destroyed, the printing press was smashed and, in 1931, King Njoya wasexiled to the city of Yaounde, where he died, humiliated, two years later."We had our own culture, our own script, our own army and our owninstitutions," said Adamou Ndam Njoya, a Cameroonian opposition politicianand lawyer descended from the exiled king. "The Germans didn't have enoughtime to destroy our civilization, but when the French arrived, they abolishedeverything."In less than 100 years, from the time of widespread Europeanpenetration to formal colonialism early in the century, similar bouts ofdestruction doomed impressive civilizations throughout Africa.The names of some of the larger nation-states, places like Ashanti,Benin, Kongo and Dahomey, still carry an echo of grandeur for some. Butoutsidea small circle of experts, few are aware of the extent of theiraccomplishments-- from postal systems and tax imposition to uniformed police forces,diplomatsand courts of law -- or of the violent end they met at the hands of Europeanswith a supposedly civilizing mission.For many African intellectuals today, there is a bitter twinge ofconjecture that lingers, an eternally unanswerable "what if," that looks at acontinent scarred by misery and war, and asks whether much of Africa wouldnot be better off if its home-grown institutions had not been destroyed byoutsiders.As Maurice Tadadjeu, a Cameroonian linguist, put it: "The majorcolonial damage is that, after the destruction of what we were building,Africans were brainwashed to the point where they looked down on their pastas nothing more than backwardness. Why should we even bother with somethinglike Shumom? It is to remind ourselves that we have many things to be proudof.""Believe it or not," he added, "until 1972 we had a national anthemthat said, 'In the time of our ancestors, we lived in barbarism.' "------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Oct 1997 23:17:12 -0800 (PST)From: badjie karafa sw < badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Yusupha Jatt "Payus"Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95q.971027231250.6200B-100000@netinfo1.ubc.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThe previous posting was intended for Paul but by mistake, it was sent tothe BANTABA.Karafa@e,------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Oct 1997 09:58:14 +0000From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: commendations>>>>>>Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19971028095814.008f4a60@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Alpha!Very articulate piece and indeed very factual. Facts and not fiction are theonly means of problem solution. On the contra, fiction (or may I say "cheappropaganda" as PDOIS puts it) leads to nothing but the creating of moreproblems in a political arena... and for sure, that is the last thing Gambianeeds.So " keep up the very good work down there".Best of Regards,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Oct 1997 17:56:06 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Attempted Coup in Zambia???Message-ID: < 9710282256.AA65044@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitJust as I was thinking how the massacre that happened in Sierra Leone willdiscourage further military take-overs in the whole of Africa, somemilitary thugs decided to stop my thoughts. In Zambia, another coup almostsucceeded today!Just about three weeks ago, another coup was staged in Congo and the rebelleader has since declared himself head of state. But unlike Sierra Leonewhere African countries are trying to undo the coup, Angola decided tohelp the military in Congo to succeed with a coup. Is this the call forAfrican solutions to African problems?The coup attempt in Zambia this morning just shows one of the many dangersposed by the military in Africa. Democracy and stability always fly outthe window when the military emerge. If any military captain can just goon the air and announce leadership of a whole country whenever he wants,then we have a very sad situation at hand. Look at the recent takeover inSierra Leone, where the Junta has just been granted to rule for another 6months despite the death of many of their people, and where the entireprofessional class had to flee for safety in neighboring countries.Can this type of barbaric behavior bring development to Africa? How canpotential entrepreneurs like me be convinced that things are really calmfor any kind of business investment? Do we need the military to continueto dislodge our governments or can the people be allowed to transformpeacefully without military intervention?For all the politicians out there, you have a big task at hand inrewriting and implementing the laws that would make the continent a saferplace to live in. And to those who see nothing wrong with living undermilitary rule, I must say "think again".It is sad that the military madness for political change in West andCentral Africa is slowly infecting the calmer countries of SouthernAfrica? I wonder where the prospect of growth and development really lies.Oh...AFRICA, when and where is the next coup?Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Oct 1997 19:28:04 -0500From: Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Renting a car in GambiaMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19971029002804.338f2d78@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi. Can anyone on the list help the gentleman belowwith his question about renting cars in Gambia?If so, please respond directly to the authorat gajahdog@tref.nl. Thanks. Andy===============================================================Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page===============================================================>Date: Tue, 28 Oct 1997 13:49:50 -0500 (EST)>From: Thea Jacobs < gajahdog@tref.nl >Subject: Holiday Experiences Message Board>Thea Jacobs has left a comment on the holiday experiences message board.>Here is the new entry:>Thea Jacobs>Leunen, Netherlands>Hi!>I am looking for information about renting a car>in the Gambia and Senegal. Some people I know want>to travel through the Gambia along the river with a>rented car and go to Senegal. Does anyone know if this>is a wise thing to do? Can they spend the night>Please send me an e-mail as soon as possible! Thanks!------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 12:35:48 +0100From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: "Give A Book" : just an ideaMessage-ID: < 199710291137.MAA27661@d1o42.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr. Sowe wrote:.. I have been quiet on this issue, at least on Gambian L, because> of heavy teaching load and other responsibilities but also because I have> observed one good idea hailed only to be buried by another good idea that> is hailed for a while and then buried by the next good idea and since we> are all full of good ideas it seems that it is going to be a never ending> cycle.My belief is that this is a serious but unexpected problem. SinceTorstein Grotnes introduced himself and Commit Ent. and the issue of thepossibility of hooking Gambia College into the net came up, a friend and Ifound out, independently of each other, that it is not just a matter ofpackaging computers to the college. There are only two or three computers(Torstein knows) and the one used by Mr. Manneh is a 386 with 4Mb RAM. i.ea machine that, in today's software market, is barely better than anadvanced typewriter.Aside from the question of hardware, there is also the additional problemof getting the students themselves involved in formualting their needs forcomputers, which information would dictate the allocation of necessarysoftware. Somebody with a knowledge of systems set-up would have to getinvolved in assessing needs and formulating requirements, and, with theavailaibility of equipment, setting up an operational LAN. In short thereis simply the need of organization. My point is that in order to get thingsdone on the ground, you need an organisation to carry it out. GAMBIA-L ISNOT SUCH AN ORGANISATION. Certainly, Gambia-l's managers and the variouscommittees that sacrifice time and energy to provide us with this wonderfulservice have to get organised, in some sense, in order to carry out theirwork. But that is not the kind of activity I mean.To send computers and/or books to Gambia we need to get away from ourkeyboards, get out and get the books, parcel them, carry them to the postoffice, receive them in Gambia, and distribute them to wherever they shouldbe distributed to; and somebody or some people should co-ordinate/managethis process and follow it up as well; and pay the necessary bills all theway through. If we really want to make a difference in Gambia, this is whatwe need to do.I have realised that our situation or rather our history puts us in thisdifficulty. In spite of all our disagreements, the obvious thread runningthrough the discussions on this list is the desire to make Gambia betterthan it has ever been. This desire posits an obvious discrepancy: thedifference between theoretical debates and the practical activity that issuggested by those debates, especially when that practice has little to dowith our livelihood. Generally we adopt ambivalent attitudes. Recall this:When it was, at the beginning of the planting season, reported that therains refused to rain, and that the plants were sleepy and thirsty, aflurry of questions were raised. Bass complained that list members at NARIand NARB and even Torstein were sleeping! They were supposed to feed usinformation about the plight of the farmers and they failed to do soquickly. Somebody (I cannot remember who) had to tell Bass to slow down.Bass (and many others) I suppose simply forgot that those list members inGambia or anywhere else owe no obligations to others. NOBODY IS DUTYBOUNDTO INFORM ANYBODY ABOUT ANYTHING! Or am I wrong???When a subscriber finished his course from somewhere in the U.K, heinformed us that he was unsubscribing, packing his bags, leaving forGambia, and that he was going to work in the economic division of theeducation department. Asbjorn Nordam jumps up (out of pure enthusiasm foractivity!) and says something like " our man at the education department".Of course, we have no man at the D of E!The above two examples illustrate the cofusion of equating Gambia-l with anorganization that has a constitutionally accepted set of objectives andcodes of conduct that members SHOULD observe.So fellow netters we either do what we got to do or we dont. Otherwisewe will have a severe case of what Katim referred to as theanalysis-paralysis syndrome. Good ideas about things to be done that getburied by other good ideas will eventually result in a case of a thingbeing its own cause and effect, damaging to both intellectual honesty andpersonal integrity. It also does not tell well on the reputation ofGambia-l. [Cause = Effect : because we say things and dont do them, when anew thing-to-do comes up we do not do a damn thing because each believesnothing will be done, so no one does a thing!] Naturally, good ideas mayaffect the imaginations of some people who may privately decide to dosomething concrete about it in spite of what happens to the issue inGambia-l. That is a wonderful thing to happen, but I think the peopleconcerned could then tell the rest of us that they are moving forward anddoing things so that the rest of us may know that things are going on - inspite of us!Sorry for disturbing you once more.Momodou Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 14:06:44 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Meeting of Senegalese/Gambian Chambers of CommerceMessage-ID: < 345734E4.4221@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI thought this could be of interest for some of you:Meeting of the Chambers of Commerce of Dakar, Ziguinchor, Kolda, Kaolackand The Gambia(Foroyaa/The Gambia) The Chambers of Commerce of Daker, Kaolack, Koldaand Ziguinchor of the Republic of Senegal and the Chamber of Commerceand Industry of The Gambia, meeting at the Friendship Hotel, Bakau, madethe following resolutions:1. Issues relating to the TransGambia Ferry Crossing: When the GambiaChamber of Commerce took up this issue with the Gambia Public TransportCorporation, the latter's position can be summarised as thus:a) Further reduction in tariff cannot be attained because of the heavyloss in revenue it will cause to the company.b) Extension of services from 8.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. will mean a lot oforganisational issues which the company will look into.c) The company is constrained by its status to accept payments indalasis for its operations in The Gambia.d) GPTC shall endeavour to look into the issue of priority crossing forthe sick, perishable goods, livestock.2. Solutions to do away with permits and check points: It was agreedthat efforts towards the integration of 120 day permits within theECOWAS inter-state transit regime should commence.3. Reduction of check points: Check points are seen as obstacles to thefree movement of goods and persons. Thus their reduction to a strictminimum is desirable. They are seen as extra costs and a very burdensomeprocedure. Both parties reiterate their opposition to the quota systemand will endeavour to convice their respective governments for theeliminitaion of quotas for vehicles. Customs representatives from bothcountries agreed to enhance transparancy in escort. However the GambiaCustoms representative while agreeing in principle to reduce checkpoints, also requested transport operators to respect and conform toregulations in force of the Chambers of Commerce.4. Implementation of the ECOWAS Inter-state road transit regime: Anapproval of a Presidential decree on the 22 August, 1997 creating theSenegalese guarantee fund. The Dakar Chamber promised the Banjul Chamberprovision of information on any progress made regarding theimplementation of the regime in Senegal.5. More information exchange and more co-operation among border policeis the only solution to recover stolen livestock. A more sustainablesolution, however, is either to sign a bilateral agreement on thissubject or to adopt the ECOWAS protocols on the matter.6. The two delegates agreed that the two countries should move towardsthe elemination of red tape in the registration of subsidiaries andcongratulated the Chamber of Commerce of Banjul of its diligence of theregistration of BSS, a Senegalese newly registered business in TheGambia.9. New issues raised during the Banjul meeting:a) The exchange of information on sale of company shares in bothcountries.b) The need to modernise information exchange through the use of theinternet.c) The scope of information sharing notably the need to include tenders,product range information and financing opportunities.In conclusion, the five Chambers of Commerce called on economicoperators to have trust and confidence in them. Incidents should bereported to the Chambers of Commerce who will take up issues with therelevant authorities.*******************************I left the newspaper where I did the typing and can't remember the exactdate of the meeting ... next time ...------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 10:03:10 -0500 (EST)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia-Lers in the Bay AreaMessage-ID: < 971029095456_-426169174@emout03.mail.aol.com Dear Moe:I'm so sorry I didn't check my email...you came and left San Francisco and Icould have met you! Maybe next time.Sincerely Liz Stewart Fatti------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 11:47:45 -0600From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: "Give A Book" : just an ideaMessage-ID: < 199710291748.LAA16283@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,here i am with my thoughts on the "Give a book idea":1. i think it's a great idea. not only is it good, but it also has aprecedent, in the fact that Camerounians launched a successful book drivefor their university in Bamenda or some place like that.2. with regards how we go about it implementing the idea, i suggest we usethe following format (which i think should be a formula for implementingothers)a) form a core-group of people who will implement the idea, to be headed ifpossible by the person who originated the idea. in the case of the "Give aBook" idea, Ebrima Sall would spear-head the task, unless of course he hassome pretty good reasons for not wanting to.b) the core-group will explore the idea further, and come up with an actionplan. the plan will be disseminated as widely as possible through, but notlimited to, Gambia-L.c) if needed more volunteers will be solicited to help implement the pland) a progress report sent out to keep people abreast of developments, andboost interest in the implementation of the original idea. hopefully,progress reports will be occassions for making course corrections, andgetting additional feedback.e) at the conclusion of the project, a final report will be issued.projects that lead to on-going programs will have to be turned intoinstitutions or organizations. for example, the "Give a Book" idea mightbe turned into a foundation, or a permanent staff postion in The GambiaCollege, or National library. either way, the organization or personconcerned will then be handed the task of continuing the program initiated,after a final report is issued.f) the core-group can disbanded after the implementation of the idea, ortransfer of responsibilities to the appropriate agency or organization.3. let me say that people should not be scared of some of the aboveproposals. for example, that you might be likely to head the group toimplement your idea should not deter you from sharing your ideas. it willbe terrible if you do that because you would be killing an idea that couldhave been implemented by someone else. also, please realize that theprocess of seeing your ideas bear fruit can be a very educating experience.we all stand to learn a lot by working together toward common small goals.also, when i say progress reports and stuff like that, i'm not thinking ofsome highly bureaucratic thing. it would suffice to summarize whatever isgoing on in a page or two. this means that reports will be limited to thebare essentials, forcing us to concentrate on substance. furthermore thatthe reports would be short and to the point will imply tremendous savingsin time reading them, and consequently a greater chance of being read. letus embark on our own paperwork reduction program.4. applying the above suggestions to the "Give a Book" idea will mean thatwe start taking volunteers who would want to join Ebrima Sall to form thecore group to implement it, and they can take the ball and run!that's about all for now. have a great day!Katim----------> From: Momodou S Sidibeh < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: SV: "Give A Book" : just an idea> Date: Wednesday, October 29, 1997 5:35 AM------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 15:29:25 -0000From: " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: "Give A Book" : just an ideaMessage-ID: < B0000013273@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitTo Gambia-L from Commit Enterprises Ltd.Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:>...a friend and I found out, independently of each other, that it is not just a matter of>packaging computers to the college. There are only two or three computers>(Torstein knows) and the one used by Mr. Manneh is a 386 with 4Mb RAM. i.e>a machine that, in today's software market, is barely better than an>advanced typewriter.>Aside from the question of hardware, there is also the additional problem>of getting the students themselves involved in formualting their needs for>computers, which information would dictate the allocation of necessary>software. Somebody with a knowledge of systems set-up would have to get>involved in assessing needs and formulating requirements, and, with the>availaibility of equipment, setting up an operational LAN. In short there>is simply the need of organization.>Momodou Sidibeh, Kartong/StockholmGambia College does have a problem with their current system and communication.With the knowledge I have of the situation at the college,I would split it up in 4 parts:1) Outdated hardware/software,2) Lack of computers for students & teachers,3) No computergroup(organization),4)No finances available for this kind of investment,?Currently the e-mail we set up is financed by a Gambia-L member for one year.Our logfiles show that Gambia College is not using their e-mail to the extentthat we hoped for.Also as Mr. Sidibeh explains the secretary to Mr.Manneh's computer is notvery well suited for e-mail purposes.We are considering going to Brikama to move the e-mail to the library computer,so that more people can access it (hopefully).Problems with that setup is:-who to allow access to the computer,-The library computer is the same old type as the secretary's computer,A more ideal solution would be to purchase 2-3 good(not necessarily SOA) Pentiumsystems and set them up either as standalones or in a small network.Estimating some of the costs here and work to be done:-3 x Pentium around D20000,- = D60000,- (~$6000)-Optional Network(cables,hub?,etc.) = D5000,-(~$500,-)-Some 5 hours to set up the systems( we are willing to negotiate price on this),We see two major considerations to this:-Training of personnel, and making a computer-group at the College,-Funding and payments,We can offer to be the hardware/software solution inside The Gambia if there is someonewho can be responsible for the arrangements of funding, buying equipment, sending, make trainingarrangements etc.Any suggestions can be sent to:Regards,TorsteinManager&SecretaryCommit Enterprises Ltd.------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 15:29:54 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: dekat@itis.com Cc: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: "Give A Book" : just an ideaMessage-ID: < 34579CC2.20D8@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitKatim S. Touray wrote:> Hi folks,> here i am with my thoughts on the "Give a book idea":> 1. i think it's a great idea. not only is it good, but it also has a> precedent, in the fact that Camerounians launched a successful book drive> for their university in Bamenda or some place like that.> 2. with regards how we go about it implementing the idea, i suggest we use> the following format (which i think should be a formula for implementing> others)> a) form a core-group of people who will implement the idea, to be headed if> possible by the person who originated the idea. in the case of the "Give a> Book" idea, Ebrima Sall would spear-head the task, unless of course he has> some pretty good reasons for not wanting to.> b) the core-group will explore the idea further, and come up with an action> plan. the plan will be disseminated as widely as possible through, but not> limited to, Gambia-L.> c) if needed more volunteers will be solicited to help implement the plan> d) a progress report sent out to keep people abreast of developments, and> boost interest in the implementation of the original idea. hopefully,> progress reports will be occassions for making course corrections, and> getting additional feedback.> e) at the conclusion of the project, a final report will be issued.> projects that lead to on-going programs will have to be turned into> institutions or organizations. for example, the "Give a Book" idea might> be turned into a foundation, or a permanent staff postion in The Gambia> College, or National library. either way, the organization or person> concerned will then be handed the task of continuing the program initiated,> after a final report is issued.> f) the core-group can disbanded after the implementation of the idea, or> transfer of responsibilities to the appropriate agency or organization.> 3. let me say that people should not be scared of some of the above> proposals. for example, that you might be likely to head the group to> implement your idea should not deter you from sharing your ideas. it will> be terrible if you do that because you would be killing an idea that could> have been implemented by someone else. also, please realize that the> process of seeing your ideas bear fruit can be a very educating experience.> we all stand to learn a lot by working together toward common small goals.> also, when i say progress reports and stuff like that, i'm not thinking of> some highly bureaucratic thing. it would suffice to summarize whatever is> going on in a page or two. this means that reports will be limited to the> bare essentials, forcing us to concentrate on substance. furthermore that> the reports would be short and to the point will imply tremendous savings> in time reading them, and consequently a greater chance of being read. let> us embark on our own paperwork reduction program.> 4. applying the above suggestions to the "Give a Book" idea will mean that> we start taking volunteers who would want to join Ebrima Sall to form the> core group to implement it, and they can take the ball and run!> that's about all for now. have a great day!> Katim> ----------> > From: Momodou S Sidibeh < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: SV: "Give A Book" : just an idea> > Date: Wednesday, October 29, 1997 5:35 AM> >Hello Katim .!!Basically to add to your excellent contributions I would add thepossibility of doing the whole thing with say for example the CatholicRelief Services or any recognized( in the Gambia) non profit US basedorganization.Reasons1.They already have the mechanism and offices all over the US tocollect on our behalf and ship also to only the intended schools withoutany governments (US or Gambia) involved .2. When we donate the books we can write it's fair market value as a taxdeduction if we use a certified non profit institute like CRS or WorldVision or World muslim league(Rabitah)--make sure you get the IRS taxexemption numbers or a receipt.3. We will have the satisfaction that no one political party gets creditfor this book distribution and that the receipients of the books are theones truely in need of it not just friends or "mbokas".Finally also we will be creating a very good presidence for thegeneration that we will leave behind.PeaceHabib------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 15:54:24 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: "Give A Book" : just an ideaMessage-ID: < 3457A280.5D55@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit tgr@commit.gm wrote:> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > via Commit> To Gambia-L from Commit Enterprises Ltd.> Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:> >...a friend and I found out, independently of each other, that it is not just a matter of> >packaging computers to the college. There are only two or three computers> >(Torstein knows) and the one used by Mr. Manneh is a 386 with 4Mb RAM. i.e> >a machine that, in today's software market, is barely better than an> >advanced typewriter.> >Aside from the question of hardware, there is also the additional problem> >of getting the students themselves involved in formualting their needs for> >computers, which information would dictate the allocation of necessary> >software. Somebody with a knowledge of systems set-up would have to get> >involved in assessing needs and formulating requirements, and, with the> >availaibility of equipment, setting up an operational LAN. In short there> >is simply the need of organization.> >Momodou Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm> Gambia College does have a problem with their current system and communication.> With the knowledge I have of the situation at the college,> I would split it up in 4 parts:> 1) Outdated hardware/software,> 2) Lack of computers for students & teachers,> 3) No computergroup(organization),> 4)No finances available for this kind of investment,?> Currently the e-mail we set up is financed by a Gambia-L member for one year.> Our logfiles show that Gambia College is not using their e-mail to the extent> that we hoped for.> Also as Mr. Sidibeh explains the secretary to Mr.Manneh's computer is not> very well suited for e-mail purposes.> We are considering going to Brikama to move the e-mail to the library computer,> so that more people can access it (hopefully).> Problems with that setup is:> -who to allow access to the computer,> -The library computer is the same old type as the secretary's computer,> A more ideal solution would be to purchase 2-3 good(not necessarily SOA) Pentium> systems and set them up either as standalones or in a small network.> Estimating some of the costs here and work to be done:> -3 x Pentium around D20000,- = D60000,- (~$6000)> -Optional Network(cables,hub?,etc.) = D5000,-(~$500,-)> -Some 5 hours to set up the systems( we are willing to negotiate price on this),> We see two major considerations to this:> -Training of personnel, and making a computer-group at the College,> -Funding and payments,> We can offer to be the hardware/software solution inside The Gambia if there is someone> who can be responsible for the arrangements of funding, buying equipment, sending, make training> arrangements etc.> Any suggestions can be sent to:> Regards,> Torstein> Manager&Secretary> Commit Enterprises Ltd.Torstiendid you try to approach any of the rich Gambians or businessmen??Maybe consider using ysed pentiums or 486 as subsitutes??Probably have a public one for commercial purposes only where any userwill pay you a minimal fee to use the computer time set to cut off afterfifteen minuites (example)Users will be picked out of a hat with all the interested parties'snames in by an independent person. If they want to allow others to usethier time or swap they should be allowed.just a few ideas on the top of my headHabib------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 16:26:55 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: "Give A Book" : just an ideaMessage-ID: < 3457AA1F.6010@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitH. Jared wrote: tgr@commit.gm wrote:> >> > Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > > via Commit> >> > To Gambia-L from Commit Enterprises Ltd.> >> > Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:> > >...a friend and I found out, independently of each other, that it is not just a matter of> > >packaging computers to the college. There are only two or three computers> > >(Torstein knows) and the one used by Mr. Manneh is a 386 with 4Mb RAM. i.e> > >a machine that, in today's software market, is barely better than an> > >advanced typewriter.> > >Aside from the question of hardware, there is also the additional problem> > >of getting the students themselves involved in formualting their needs for> > >computers, which information would dictate the allocation of necessary> > >software. Somebody with a knowledge of systems set-up would have to get> > >involved in assessing needs and formulating requirements, and, with the> > >availaibility of equipment, setting up an operational LAN. In short there> > >is simply the need of organization.> > >Momodou Sidibeh, Kartong/Stockholm> >> > Gambia College does have a problem with their current system and communication.> >> > With the knowledge I have of the situation at the college,> > I would split it up in 4 parts:> >> > 1) Outdated hardware/software,> > 2) Lack of computers for students & teachers,> > 3) No computergroup(organization),> > 4)No finances available for this kind of investment,?> >> > Currently the e-mail we set up is financed by a Gambia-L member for one year.> > Our logfiles show that Gambia College is not using their e-mail to the extent> > that we hoped for.> > Also as Mr. Sidibeh explains the secretary to Mr.Manneh's computer is not> > very well suited for e-mail purposes.> > We are considering going to Brikama to move the e-mail to the library computer,> > so that more people can access it (hopefully).> > Problems with that setup is:> > -who to allow access to the computer,> > -The library computer is the same old type as the secretary's computer,> >> > A more ideal solution would be to purchase 2-3 good(not necessarily SOA) Pentium> > systems and set them up either as standalones or in a small network.> >> > Estimating some of the costs here and work to be done:> >> > -3 x Pentium around D20000,- = D60000,- (~$6000)> > -Optional Network(cables,hub?,etc.) = D5000,-(~$500,-)> > -Some 5 hours to set up the systems( we are willing to negotiate price on this),> >> > We see two major considerations to this:> >> > -Training of personnel, and making a computer-group at the College,> > -Funding and payments,> >> > We can offer to be the hardware/software solution inside The Gambia if there is someone> > who can be responsible for the arrangements of funding, buying equipment, sending, make training> > arrangements etc.> >> > Any suggestions can be sent to:> > tgr@commit.gm > > jgr@commit.gm > >> > Regards,> > Torstein> > Manager&Secretary> > Commit Enterprises Ltd.> Torstien> did you try to approach any of the rich Gambians or businessmen??> Maybe consider using ysed pentiums or 486 as subsitutes??> Probably have a public one for commercial purposes only where any user> will pay you a minimal fee to use the computer time set to cut off after> fifteen minuites (example)> Users will be picked out of a hat with all the interested parties's> names in by an independent person. If they want to allow others to use> thier time or swap they should be allowed.> just a few ideas on the top of my head> Habibxx------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 19:17:03 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Yusupha Jatta "Payus"Message-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19971029191703.0068f28c@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Payus,Apology accepted. I am also busy with my school work at the University ofToronto, where I'm a graduate student in African History. I am here withmy wife Isatou Tamba (from Bakau) but we have no child yet.Congratulation for bringing your son and having another one down there. Iam also happy to know that you are trying hard in terms of education.Ilearnt that your sister Mbassy is in Denmark, if so, please extend myregards to her. How is your family in Serrekunda?---Kebba (Faaba), Borry,Abu, Yama, Mano, Patrick, Solo and the rest.Hey! you are invited to visit us at any time.Paul------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Oct 1997 19:23:46 -0800From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: OuijimaiMessage-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19971029192346.0068c13c@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Ati,Thanks for your note. We are definitely waiting for the portraits. Oursare also on the way. Regards to you, Anne-Bett and little Ouijimai fromIsatou and myself.Gibbakulung!!!------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 11:21:56 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Meeting of Senegalese/Gambian Chambers of CommerceMessage-ID: < 9710301621.AA35390@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAndrea, you wrote:> I thought this could be of interest for some of you:> Meeting of the Chambers of Commerce of Dakar, Ziguinchor, Kolda, Kaolack> and The GambiaAndrea, Thanks for the forwarding of that article. I just now read it. Iam especially interested in any information about commerce and business inthe Gambia and west africa. If you have any more information, pleasedon't hesitate to forward it either through the list or through my privateaddresses."A Jaaraama" ("Thank you" in Fulla)Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 11:56:47 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Meeting of Senegalese/Gambian Chambers of CommerceMessage-ID: < 3458BC4F.24EA@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> Andrea, you wrote:> >> > I thought this could be of interest for some of you:> >> > Meeting of the Chambers of Commerce of Dakar, Ziguinchor, Kolda, Kaolack> > and The Gambia> Andrea, Thanks for the forwarding of that article. I just now read it. I> am especially interested in any information about commerce and business in> the Gambia and west africa. If you have any more information, please> don't hesitate to forward it either through the list or through my private> addresses.> "A Jaaraama" ("Thank you" in Fulla)> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> =======================================================================> ------------------------------------------------------------------------Moe and AndreaI am also interested.Please forward any similar information to me atThanksHabib Diab Ghanim------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 13:29:57 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Privatisation pays off BIG TIMEMessage-ID: < 9710301829.AA67280@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSomehow inspiring....PANA reported that DAAR, a Nigerian Communications company and privateowners of private radio and television station will launch a 24-hourglobal satellite broadcast to Africa and around the world.The executive chairman of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, said,"We shall present to the world a programme slant that seeks to integratethe world's positive values ... we shall offer Africa's past andpresent from an original perspective".DAAR Communications also owns the Africa Independent Television (AIT).Dokpesi also added " the global satellite station would on daily basispresent a refreshing but factual insight into the African experience,worldwide... and would help project African positive image". [After all],"It is only Africans themselves that can project the image of theircontinent".It is reported the entire scheme was being financed with funds raised by aconsortium of five Nigerian banks (Can you dig?).All Africans (and non-Africans) are urged to contribute to the projectthrough subscription.-------------------------------------------------------------------------Gambia-L,Eventhough the article is not in its entirity, my point is that thisreally shows how indigenous Nigerians (and their Banks) are towardsinvesting in Africa and beyond. The privatisation business is indeed theway to GO! I think it is high time we stop thinking that Western investorswill bail us out.Nigeria is really setting the satandard for Communications in west Africa.If you can, take a look at a new CNN (Reuters) article today entitled:"Nigeria Committed to Open Telecoms, Says New Entrant"The first paragraph reads, "Nigeria's military government has passed thepoint of no return in opening up the lucrative telecommunications sectorto private investors", the state-run phone company's first competitor saidon Thursday.(Just an excited Moe) :-).Regards,Moe S. Jallow========================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 14:21:04 -0500From: "H. Jared" < globexinc@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Privatisation pays off BIG TIMEMessage-ID: < 3458DE20.15C1@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> Somehow inspiring....> PANA reported that DAAR, a Nigerian Communications company and private> owners of private radio and television station will launch a 24-hour> global satellite broadcast to Africa and around the world.> The executive chairman of DAAR Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, said,> "We shall present to the world a programme slant that seeks to integrate> the world's positive values ... we shall offer Africa's past and> present from an original perspective".> DAAR Communications also owns the Africa Independent Television (AIT).> Dokpesi also added " the global satellite station would on daily basis> present a refreshing but factual insight into the African experience,> worldwide... and would help project African positive image". [After all],> "It is only Africans themselves that can project the image of their> continent".> It is reported the entire scheme was being financed with funds raised by a> consortium of five Nigerian banks (Can you dig?).> All Africans (and non-Africans) are urged to contribute to the project> through subscription.> -------------------------------------------------------------------------> Gambia-L,> Eventhough the article is not in its entirity, my point is that this> really shows how indigenous Nigerians (and their Banks) are towards> investing in Africa and beyond. The privatisation business is indeed the> way to GO! I think it is high time we stop thinking that Western investors> will bail us out.> Nigeria is really setting the satandard for Communications in west Africa.> If you can, take a look at a new CNN (Reuters) article today entitled:> "Nigeria Committed to Open Telecoms, Says New Entrant"> The first paragraph reads, "Nigeria's military government has passed the> point of no return in opening up the lucrative telecommunications sector> to private investors", the state-run phone company's first competitor said> on Thursday.> (Just an excited Moe) :-).> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ========================================================================> ------------------------------------------------------------------------I agree with MoeDr Raymond is also a good friend of a former coleague of mine.Best wishes and success to his projectHabib------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 15:02:35 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: WORLD BANK scholarships (fwd)Message-ID: < 9710302002.AA30242@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitFor the sake of the new members, I am forwarding (for a second time) theworld bank scholarship application info.> The World Bank, with funding from the Government of Japan,> established the World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program (WBGSP)> for graduate studies in subjects related to economic> development. This program, now known as the Regular Joint> Japan/ World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program (JJ/WBGSP), is> entering its tenth year. The program awards scholarships to> individuals from World Bank member countries to undertake> graduate studies at universities renowned for their development> research and teaching. In its regular program, the JJ/WBGSP has> awarded scholarships to nearly 900 scholars chosen from a total> of over 19,000 applicants.> * Basic Eligibility Criteria> To apply for any JJ/WBGSP scholarship, applicants must> meet the following specific criteria:> . Be a national of a World Bank member country;> . Be under forty-five years of age, and normally under age> thirty-five;> . Be in good health;> . Be of good character;> . Hold at least a bachelor's degree or its equivalent in a> development-related field;> . Have a least two (preferably four to five) years of> recent professional experience in a field related to> economic development, usually in their home country, and> usually in public service, although strong candidates> from the private sector will also be considered.> Individuals applying for the regular JJ/WBGSP scholarship> must also meet the following criteria:> . Possess documentation showing that they have applied for> a graduate degree program or its equivalent at two> universities located in any World Bank member country;> and> . Propose a program of study related to development, which> will usually be in a field such as economics, business,> planning, or a related area; however, in recent years the> program has made awards to individuals proposing to study> in such fields as health, population, agriculture,> engineering, marine resources, education, and other> development-related subjects, provided the focus of the> study program is on the public policy aspects of these> fields.> * Other Selection Criteria> While applicants from all World Bank member countries may> apply for a JJ/WBGSP scholarship, the programs give priority> to:> . World Bank countries currently eligible to borrow,> especially low- and middle-income countries;> . Women;> . Applicants with few other resources and from lower social> and economic classes;> . Applicants who have not had previous opportunities or> graduate study outside their home country; and> . Applicants who do not already hold a graduate degree from> an industrialized country.> Staff of the World Bank Group, Executive Directors, Executive> Directors' staff, consultants, and relatives of the> aforementioned are excluded from consideration.> * How to apply> Application forms for the Regular Program in English,> French, and Spanish are available from the JJ/WBGSP Secretariat> at EDI from September 1997 through January 1998. Forms are also> available at World Bank offices in many countries, and the> Secretariat supplies forms to leading universities worldwide> and to other donor agencies.> * Address for inquiries and completed applications:> The JJ/WBGSP Secretariat> Room M-4017> 1818 H Street, NW> Washington, D.C. 20433> USA> For more details, browse:> _________________________> Daphne> October 7, 1997------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 15:13:03 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: DV-99 VISA LOTTERY (fwd)Message-ID: < 9710302013.AA33684@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThis is sent again ONLY for those who are interested.NOTE that the application began on October 24, 1997!So get on with it.....Good Luck!Moe S. Jallow---------------------------------------------------------------------DV-99 VISA LOTTERYDETAILS AND APPLICATION PROCEDUREIMMIGRATION BULLETIN, Special DV-99 Lottery EditionNOTE: On August 26, 1997, the Department of State releasedinformation on the next green card lottery. In this special issue,the most common questions about the lottery are addressed.QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT DV-99What is the "Green Card" Lottery?The U.S. Congress has authorized the allotment of 55,000immigrant visas in the DV-99 category during Fiscal Year 1999(which runs from October 1, 1998 to September 30, 1999).Foreign nationals who are natives of countries determined bythe I.N.S. (according to a mathematical formula based uponpopulation totals and totals of specified immigrant admissionsfor a 5-year period) are eligible to apply. The application periodwill begin at noon Eastern US time on October 24, 1997 and willend at noon Eastern US time on November 24, 1997.Nationals of which countries are excluded?Canada, China-mainland China and Taiwan (nationals of HongKong are not included), Columbia, The Dominican Republic,El Salvador, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines, Poland,South Korea, United Kingdom (natives of Northern Ireland andHong Kong are eligible, but natives of Anguilla, Bermuda, BritishVirgin Islands, Caymen Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibralter,Montserrat, Pitcairn, St. Helena, and the Turks and Caicos Islandsare not eligible), VietnamHow are visas allotted?The DV-99 program apportions visa issuance among sixgeographic regions (Africa, Asia, Europe, North America (otherthan Mexico), Oceania, and South America (including Mexico,Central America and the Caribbean). The world is divided upinto high and low admission regions and each of the six regionsis divided into high and low admission states. A greater portionof the visas go to the low admission regions than to highadmissions regions. High admission states are entirelyexcluded from the lottery (those states are listed above) and lowadmission states compete equally with other low admissionstates in the same region. No single state may receive more than7% (3,850) of the 55,000 allotted visas. The allotment for this yearis as follows:Africa: 21,409Asia: 7,254Europe: 23,024North America: 8 (only the Bahamas is included)South America: 2,468Oceania: 837Who is eligible to apply for the lottery?To receive a DV-99 visa, an individual must be a native of a lowadmission foreign state (described above). The individual musthave at least a high school education or its equivalent, or, withinthe preceding five years, two years work experience in anoccupation requiring at least two years training or experience.What does it mean to have a "high school education or its equivalent?""High School education or its equivalent" means the successfulcompletion of a twelve year course of elementary and secondaryeducation in the U.S. or successful completion in another countyof a formal course of elementary and secondary educationcomparable to complete a 12 year education in the U.S. orsuccessful completion in another country of a formal cause ofelementary and secondary education comparable to completionof a 12 year education in the U.S. Passage of a high schoolequivalency examination is not sufficient. It is permissible to havecompleted one's education in less than 12 years or greater than12 years if the course of study completed is equivalent to a U.S.high school education. Documentary proof of education (includinga diploma or school transcript) should NOT be submitted with theapplication, but must be presented to the consular office at thetime of formally applying for an immigrant visa application.What does it mean to have "two years work experience in anoccupation requiring at least two years training or experience?"The determination of which occupations require at least two yearsof training or experience shall be based upon the Department ofLabor's Dictionary of Occupational Titles. If the occupation is notlisted in the DOT, the Department of State will consider alternateevidence. Please Email or write me if you need to check the DOT(this will probably not be necessary for the vast majority of yousince most of you have high school degrees or the equivalent.As with proof of education, documentary proof of work experienceshould not be submitted with the application, but must bepresented to the consular office at the time of a formal immigrantvisa application.Can I be a "native" of a country other than the country in which Iwas born?A native is both someone born within one of qualifying countriesand someone entitled to the "charged" to such country underSection 202(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Thussomeone may be (1) charged to the country of birth of his/herspouse; (2) a minor dependent child can be charged to thecountry of birth of a parent; and (3) an applicant born in a countryof which neither parent was a native may be charged to thecountry of birth of either parent. If one claims to be a native of acountry other than where one was born, he/she must includea statement to that effect on the lottery application and mustshow the country of chargeability on the application envelope(see discussion of the application form and envelope).Will applying for the lottery affect one's ability to receive anonimmigrant visa?Probably not. Technically, filing a visa lottery application isequivalent to filing an immigrant petition. According to sourceat the Department of State, a consulate will only be notified IFthe person is selected in the lottery. An individual who is notchosen is on his honor to state that he/she applied for the lottery.Theoretically, if your name is selected in the lottery, you may havetrouble renewing nonimmigrant status while waiting for your nameto be cleared for processing (see discussion on the postselectionprocess for securing a green card). This should only be atemporary problem since permanent residency should eventuallybe awarded. There is still a risk that you will fail to be deemedeligible for the DV-99 visa or the Department of State will haveoverestimated the number of individuals to select in the lottery(see discussion on how the selection process works). However,of all the lawyers with whom I have spoken, none have everreported a problem with a client having entered the lottery. Wehave instructed our clients to answer the question on the OF156 concerning previous immigrant visa applications as follows:"My lawyer entered me in the DV-99 lottery." We have never hada problem reported. We have yet to hear of anyone denied a visabecause of a previous lottery application.Do I need to be in lawful visa status to compete?An individual who is in the U.S. need NOT be in lawful status tocompete in the lottery. However, the Department of State hasindicated that it will share information with the Immigration andNaturalization Service for the "formulation, amendment,administration and enforcement" of the country's immigrationlaws. Furthermore, a person out of status may be subject tothe new three and ten year bars on admission of the 1996immigration law and unable to take advantage of winning thelottery. Because the laws on this subject are highly complex,it is recommended that out of status persons contact animmigration lawyer to determine their status and anappropriate strategy.Does it matter whether I am or am not in the U.S.?Individuals who otherwise meet the requirements for competitionin the lottery, may compete whether they are in the United Statesor in a foreign country.Are there any limitations on the number of entries I can send infor the lottery?Each individual is limited to one application in the lottery. If morethan one application is received, the individual will be totallydisqualified. Note: Hundreds of thousands of applications arerejected every year due to multiple applications.May a husband and wife each submit a separate application?Yes. If otherwise qualified, a husband and a wife may each submitone lottery application. If either is selected in the lottery, theother would be entitled to derivative status.If I win, can I get green cards for my family?Your spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21 areautomatically entitled to the same status as you.Is there a minimum age to apply for the lottery?There is not a minimum age to apply for the lottery. However,the education/work experience requirements will effectivelypreclude most people under 18 from applying.May I adjust status in the U.S. if I am selected?An applicant may adjust status (switch to permanent residencyin the U.S.) if they meet the normal requirements for adjustingstatus with the INS (including not having previously been out ofvisa status). Applicants who adjust must first send the formsthey receive from the National Visa Center back to the NationalVisa Center. In order to apply for adjustment of status, the INSmust be able to complete action on the case before September30, 1999.How does the selection process work?The National Visa Center in New Hampshire will receive allapplications. Upon receipt, the NVC will place the letter into oneof six geographic regions and assign the letter an individualnumber. Within each region, the first letter randomly selectedwill be the first person registered, the second letter selectedwill be the second person registered, etc. When a case isregistered, the applicant will immediately be sent a notificationletter which will give visa application instructions.About 100,000 persons, both principal applicants and theirspouses and children, will be registered. Since it is probablethat some of the first 55,000 persons registered will not applyfor a DV-99 visa, this figure is assumed to eventually bereduced to about 55,000. However, there is a risk that someapplicants will be left out. According to the Department ofState, all applicants will be informed promptly of their place onthe list. Each month visas will be issued, according toregistration lottery rank order, to those ready for visa issuancefor that month. Once 55,000 visas are issued, the program ends.Registrants for this year's lottery will have to have their visa inhand by September 30, 1999 at the latest. You must beprepared to act promptly if your name is selected.How will I know if I was not selected?The State Department will not notify applicants who are notselected. The only way you will know that you are not selected isif you have not received a registration notification letter before thedate the INS officially states that it has stopped notifying people(expected to between April and July of 1998).Is there an application fee to enter the lottery?No. There is no government application fee for submitting alottery application. If you win the lottery, you will pay a specialDV-99 case processing fee later. Winners will also have to payregular visa fees at the time of visa issuance. Certain law firmsand immigration consultants offer application services and thefees for such services may vary. IT IS NOT NECESSARY TOUSE SUCH A SERVICE.Can someone selected in the lottery receive a waiver of any of thegrounds of visa ineligibility on the basis of winning the lottery?No. There is no special provision for the waiver of any groundsof visa ineligibility for lottery winners other than those providedfor in the Immigration and Nationality Act. Also, holders of J 1visas with a two year home residency requirement will not beable to receive a waiver of this requirement by virtue of beingselected in the lottery. A holder of a J visa can still enter thelottery, but he/she will have to qualify for a residency waiver inthe same manner as is normally required to get such a waiver.Because all visas must be issued by the end of September1999, individuals who have not yet begun their home residencyare effectively precluded (unless they are able to get a waiver ofthe home residency requirement quickly).May someone apply for a DV-99 visa if they are already registeredin another visa category?Yes.In what region is my native country assigned?(1) AfricaAlgeriaAngolaBeninBotswanaBurkina FasoBurundiCameroonCape VerdeCentral African RepublicChadComorosCongoCote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)DjiboutiEgyptEquatorial GuineaEritreaEthiopiaGabonGambia, TheGhanaGuinea (Conakry)Guinea-BissauKenyaLesothoLiberiaLibyaMadagascarMalawiMaliMauritaniaMauritiusMoroccoMozambiqueNamibiaNigerNigeriaRwandaSao Tome and PrincipeSenegalSeychellesSierra LeoneSomaliaSouth AfricaSudanSwazilandTanzaniaTogoTunisiaUgandaZaireZambiaZimbabwe(2) AsiaAfghanistanBahrainBangladeshBhutanBruneiBurmaCambodiaChina-mainland (not eligible for DV-99)China-Taiwan (not eligible for DV-99)Hong KongIndia (not eligible for DV-99)IndonesiaIranIraqIsraelJapanJordanKorea, NorthKorea, South (not eligible for DV-99)KuwaitLaosLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesMongoliaNepalOmanPakistanPhilippines (not eligible for DV-99)QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaSyriaThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam (not eligible for DV-99)Yemen(3) EuropeAlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelarusBelgiumBosnia and Herzegovina (including components)BulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance (including components and dependent areas overseas)GeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyKazakhstanKyrgyzstanLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of MaltaMoldovaMonacoMontenegroNetherlands (including components and dependent areas overseas)Northern IrelandNorwayPoland (not eligible for DV-99)Portugal (including components and dependent areas overseas)RomaniaRussiaSan MarinoSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandTajikistanTurkmenistanTurkeyUkraineUnited Kingdom (not eligible for DV-99; NOTE: natives ofNorthern Ireland and Hong Kong are eligible, but natives of Anguilla,Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Caymen Islands, Falkland Islands,Gibralter, Montserrat, Pitcairn, St. Helena, and the Turks and CaicosIslands are not eligible)UzbekistanVatican City (an independent city under the jurisdiction of theHoly See)(4) North AmericaBahamas, TheCanada (not eligible for DV-99)United States(5) OceaniaAustraliaFijiKiribatiMarshall IslandsMicronesia, Federated States ofNauruNew ZealandPalauPapua New GuineaSolomon IslandsTongaTuvaluVanuatuWestern Samoa(6) South America, Mexico, Central America, and the CaribbeanAntigua and BarbudaArgentinaBarbadosBelizeBoliviaBrazilChileColombia (not eligible for DV-99)Costa RicaCubaDominicaDominican Republic (not eligible for DV-99)EcuadorEl Salvador (not eligible for DV-99)GrenadaGrenadinesGuatemalaGuyanaHaitiHondurasJamaica (not eligible for DV-99)Mexico (not eligible for DV-99)NicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruSt. Kitts and NevisSt. LuciaSt. Vincent and the GrenadinesSurinameTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela------------------------------------------------------------------HOW TO APPLY FOR THE LOTTERYThere is no form for the DV-99 lottery. All that is required isthat the proper information is typed or clearly printed in theRoman alphabet on a plain sheet of paper, the applicationis signed by the applicant, a proper photograph is includedand the application is sent in a properly addressed envelopevia regular mail.Each application must contain the following information anddocuments:1. APPLICANT'S FULL NAMELast Name, First Name and Middle Name(Italicize Last Name/Surname/Family Name)Example: Doe, John James [remember to italicizelast name]2. APPLICANT'S DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTHDate of Birth: Day, Month, YearExample: 15 November 1961Place of Birth: City/Town, District/County, Province,Country (use current name of country if country's namehas changed)Example: Munich, Bavaria, Germany,3. NAME, DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH OF APPLICANT'S SPOUSEAND CHILDREN[Note: Do not list parents as they are not entitledto derivative status.]4. APPLICANT'S NATIVE COUNTRY IF DIFFERENT FROMCOUNTRY OF BIRTH5. APPLICANT'S MAILING ADDRESS, PHONE NUMBER(if possible) AND NEAREST CONSULATEBe sure the address is complete since this is where notificationwill be sent if the application is selected. A telephone number isoptional. Also list location of U.S. Consular office closest tocurrent residence or last residence prior to entering U.S.6. The Applicant's signature is required on the application(preferably the bottom). This is a new requirement.7. A recent 1 1/2 inch by 1 1/2 inch (or 37 mm by 37 mm)photograph of the applicant. The applicant's name must be printedacross the back of the photograph. Be sure to tape the photo to theapplication form using a clear tape. Do not staple or paper clip thephoto.The application should be placed in an envelope which is between6 inches and 10 inches (15 cm to 25 cm) in length and between 3 1/2inches and 4 1/2 inches (9 cm to 11 cm) in width.In the upper left hand corner of the front of the envelope must bethe country of which the applicant is a native. Typed or clearlyprinted below the country must be the same name and mailingaddress of the applicant as are shown on the application form.Example:New ZealandJames John Doe1111 Main StreetNashville, Tennessee 37204WHERE TO SEND THE APPLICATIONApplications must be sent by regular mail (not by hand delivery,telegram, or any means requiring acknowledgment such asregistered mail or express mail) to one of the six followingaddresses, depending upon the region of the applicant's nativecountry.Note carefully the importance of using the correct postal zip codefor each region:AFRICA: DV-99 ProgramNational Visa CenterPortsmouth, NH 00213U.S.A.ASIA: DV-99 ProgramNational Visa CenterPortsmouth, NH 00210U.S.A.SOUTH AMERICA: DV-99 ProgramNational Visa CenterPortsmouth, NH 00211U.S.A.EUROPE: DV-99 ProgramNational Visa CenterPortsmouth, NH 00212U.S.A.OCEANIA: DV-99 ProgramNational Visa CenterPortsmouth, NH 00214U.S.A.NORTH AMERICA: DV-99 ProgramNational Visa CenterPortsmouth, NH 00215U.S.A.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 15:37:57 -0500 (EST)From: ndeye marie < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Scholarship for Sub-Saharan African (fwd)Message-ID: < 199710302037.PAA24666@mail3.uts.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">The Rockefeller Foundation is once again offering a>program for African scholars, the "Africa Dissertation>Internship Awards" (ADIA).>ADIA provides funding for dissertation field research in>sub-Saharan Africa. Citizens of sub-Saharan African>nations enrolled in doctoral programs in the United>States and Canada are eligible. Priority is given to>research on economic development in the areas of>agriculture, environment, education, health, life>sciences, population and the humanities. The hope of>the foundation is that the program will help create a>generation of Africans better prepared to contribute>effectively to development objectives in their home>countries.>If you have further questions, or need application>materials, please contact:> Ann R. Trotter> ADIA Program Coordinator> The Rockefeller Foundation> 440 Fifth Avenue> New York, NY 10018-2702> (212) 869-8500> fax (212) 764-3468>_____________________________________________________________________>Sent by RocketMail. Get your free e-mail at http://www.rocketmail.com >----- End Included Message -----------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 15:55:03 -0500 (EST)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:Eretimy George has been added to the list. Welcometo our bantaba and please send a brief introduction aboutyourself to the group. Our address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu LatJor------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 16:22:55 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: A DEAL for the ATLANTANSMessage-ID: < 9710302122.AA56712@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGambia-Lers in the Atlanta Area,I have partnered with a colleague in developing a hands on training coursetargeted specifically at members of my community living in the Atlantaarea.With this course, you can now get three HOT IT certifications (using theeffort required to gain one), for practically a half of the normal price:Microsoft Certified Systems EngineerMicrosoft Certified Internet Product SpecialistMicrosoft Certified Windows NT Product SpecialistWith just one of these certifications, some employers are willing to pay astarting salary of $60,000.00 per year to a candidate with no previousexperience!!!If you are interested in developing a career in the hyper growth ITindustry of Networking and Internet application development, you will bepleased to learn that I will be offering a 6 month part time coursebeginning in January 1998.For any Atlantans who require more details, you can send me private emailat: mjallow@hayes.com Regards,Moe S. Jallow======================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 16:08:19 -0600 (CST)From: Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu To: "GAMBIA-L (Gambia and related issues)" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: why Black men love Black women (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.971030160745.4357A-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 28 Oct 1997 16:18:20 -0600 (CST)From: Sharon Hanna < st2739@student-mail.jsu.edu To: Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu Subject: Fwd: why Black men love Black women (fwd)---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Thu, 23 Oct 1997 18:25:57 -0400 (EDT)From: Aubreyhurs@aol.com To: st2739@student-mail.jsu.edu, Subject: Fwd: why Black men love Black womena nice selection for you.I think a woman wrote it. :-)---------------------Forwarded message:From: K.LEW@fordfound.org (Lew, Kim)To: Aubreyhurs@aol.com Aubreyhurs@aol.com ), batesl@moodys.com batesl@moodys.com ), LorisaB@aol.com LorisaB@aol.com ), MichelleD@pareto-partners.co.uk (Michelle DeFossett), ychaplin@isdial.co.za (Yvonne L. Chaplin)Date: 97-10-23 15:21:01 EDTANY COMMENTS?Date: 10.20.97 9:09 AM>Read on.>_______________________________________________________________________________>Subject: (Fwd) FW: why Black men love Black women (fwd)>From: < dramsay@sed.stel.com > at smtpout>Date: 10/20/97 9:09 AM>Don't believe the hype...this is the deal...>"WHY BLACK MEN LOVE BLACK WOMEN">Let there be no doubt, Black men love Black women. Ask men what>they love about Black women and some will say they love the manyhues>of a Black woman's skin--the reddish-brown cinnamons, the golden>honeys, the milk chocolates and jet black coffees, no cream. Askothers and>they will say they love the Black woman"s inner temperament-FRAGILEAND>PRETTY LIKE A TEACUP one minute and>HARD AND COMPLEX LIKE A CHINESE PUZZLE the next.>Still others will say they love Black women because Black women>are the EPITOME OF BEAUTY, the giver of life, a steadfast protector>and a nurturer. They will say they Love Black women because Black>women continue to walk proudly, absording life's blows with graceand>fortitude, serving as the glue that holds together an entire race ofpeople.>Many men will say they love Black women, because, more than ANY OTHERWOMAN>IN THE WORLD they are the easiest to love. And although BLACK MEN,like all>Men, sometimes have a hard time SHOWING IT. THEY WILL BE THE FIRSTTO>ADMIT THEY CANNOT LIVE WITHOUT BLACK WOMEN. HER BEING IS TO BE LOVEDAND>CHERISHED BY HER MAN, SHE'S A QUEEN. "A TRUE QUEEN".>WE LOVE BLACK WOMEN BECAUSE THEY ARE THE MOTHERS OF OUR BLACKFUTURE.>WE LOVE BLACK WOMEN BECAUSE OF THEIR ENDURING STRENGTH, A STRENGTHTHAT AT>TIMES HAS RISEN ABOVE THE FAILURES OF BLACK FATHERS.>WE LOVE THEIR CURLY HAIR, THEIR BRAIDED HAIR, THEIR STRAIGHTENED ANDEVEN>KINKY HAIR.>WE LOVE THEIR FULL LIPS, AND OF COURSE, THEIR BROWN SUGAR SKIN.>BUT MOST OF ALL, WE LOVE BLACK WOMEN BECAUSE WE ARE A PRODUCT OF ABLACK>WOMAN. BLACK MEN ARE BORN OF BLACK WOMEN AND INFLUENCED BY THE BLACKWOMEN>IN OUR LIVES.>WE HAVE TO BE ABLE TO LOVE BLACK WOMEN IN ORDER FOR US TO LOVEOURSELVES.>=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=>Affirmations are important in our lives...>NOW... MTDS has Affirmations for Netters>Go To http://www.mtdsnet.com/affirms.html and BREATHE>=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=>*************************************************>Doug Ramsay < dramsay@sed.stel.com >Stanford Telecom>Network Systems Group/CNS>phone: (703) 438-8053>fax: (703) 438-7922>*************************************************"The man or womanwho treasures his friendsis usually solid gold himself."MARHORIE HOLMES* * * * * * * * * * * * * * ** Ray Derek Carthy ** Assistant Director ** Boston University ** Office of Housing ** 985 Commonwealth Ave. ** Boston, MA 02215 ** (617) 353-3511 ** * * * * * * * * * * * * * *------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Oct 1997 16:31:36 -0800 (PST)From: "D. Singhateh" < dawdas@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.96a.971030162321.9258A-100000@dante22.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII would like the list managers to enlist mr. JosephJassey. His email address is: jjassey@MCI.com. thanx.------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 03:49:44 -0500 (EST)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "D. Singhateh" < dawdas@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new memberMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIJoseph Jassey has been added to the list. Welcome to ourbantaba and please send a brief introduction about yourselfto our group. Our address is: gambia-l@u,washington.edu LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 06:18:14 PSTFrom: "Omar Gassama" < kassama@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 19971031141814.24812.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainDear list-managerscould anyone register this brohter Seedy Kany< seedyk@hotmail.com thanksgassamaba______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 16:36:48 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19971031153714.AAB41510@momodou>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGreetings,Both Seedy Kany and Bakebba Camara have been added to the list.Welcome to our Bantaba and please send a brief introduction aboutyourselves to our group. Our address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 11:10:46 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Ethnicity and IdentityMessage-ID: < 9710311610.AA39562@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitI was just thinking about the historicity of the peoples who currentlyinhabit the area call Gambia.Assuming that the consciousness of "other" ethnic groups were not presentin the Gambia around the 1900s, when were these groups invented? I amspecifically referring to the two different "Narr" groups that are part ofthe Gambian society. Due to my little knowledge of Gambian history, I canonly make assumptions. First I will assume that historians andanthropologists may have have documented the invention of ethnic and oftribes all over the continent. From that, I will also assume that their(historians and anthropologists) findings would agree with the fact thatthe invention took place at the time when the colonial state was alsoinvented.So in a sense, if my assumptions are correct, the "Narr" groups, thoughexcluded politically, are part and parcel of the history of the nation ofthe Gambia. They did not have to invent their own identity because theywere just DIFFERENT, racially, that is. What they did, however, was toisolate themselves from the rest of the population. Those that are referedto as "Nar Gannar" are different from the "Nar Beirut" or Lebanesemaronites most of whom (I suppose (do you see my ignorance???)) do notintermarry with indigeneous Gambians.How has these groups influenced the shaping of ideas and attitudes aboutourselves and how has their presence in the Gambia helped the counry botheconomically and socially?Habib, please do not take this as an insult. I am just trying to learnsomething. After all, I can trace my ancestors back to the FUTA DJALLONhighlands in Guinea.Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 14:52:40 -0500 (EST)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: papaf@iastate.edu, Subject: Nat Res Management PositionMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19971031145106.1a0f7784@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 14:00:07 -0500 (EST)>Reply-To: GUSTAFSON.4@osu.edu >Sender: owner-fabegrad@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu >From: "Robert J. Gustafson" < GUSTAFSON.4@osu.edu >To: fabegrad@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu >Subject: Natural Resources Management Position>X-Sender: rgustafs@pop.service.ohio-state.edu >X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>>Following is a rather wordy faculty position announcement. If you have any>>>underemployed PhD.s looking for work, you might pass this along to them.>>>>>>>>>University of Denver, Assistant or Associate Professor of Geography>>>>>>Tenure track position beginning September 1, 1998. Ph.D. required. Salary>>>and level of appointment commensurate with experience. Expertise in>>>Natural Resources Management, especially in public lands management, water>>>resources management, or energy resources management. The successful>>>candidate is expected to support established and growing undergraduate>>>programs in geography and environmental science as well as graduate>>>programs in geography. Candidates must have a commitment to quality>>>teaching at the undergraduate and graduate levels and for developing a>>>strong research program in natural resources management. Teaching>>>responsibilities include courses in natural resources management and>>>related topics (such as public lands management, global resources, and>>>management of specific natural resources). Undergraduate student advising>>>and participation in graduate research committees is expected.>>>>>>The University of Denver is a mid-sized independent institution situated in>>>the dynamic Front Range urban corridor. The Department of Geography offers>>>the BA, MA, and PhD degrees in geography and BA and BS degrees in>>>environmental science; there are approximately 130 undergraduate majors and>>>30 graduate students in residence. A variety of teaching and research labs>>>are available, including the University's High Altitude Laboratory located>>>on Mt. Evans, about an hour's drive west of Denver. The department's GIS>>>Laboratory includes 14 PCs and two UNIX workstations as well as a variety>>>of peripheral digitizing and plotting devices. An established corporate>>>partnership with ESRI, Inc., provides the GIS lab with current versions of>>>PC and workstation ARC/INFO and ARCVIEW. Please visit the department web>>>page at < http://www.du.edu/geography/> for more information.>>>>>>The University of Denver is committed to enhance the diversity of its>>>faculty and staff and encourages application from women, minorities,>>>persons with disabilities, and veterans. See the University of Denver home>>>page on the world wide web for additional information < http://www.du.edu/>. >>>>>>>>>Please send a letter of application, statement of teaching and research>>>interests, curriculum vitae, graduate transcripts, and arrange to have>>>three letters of recommendation sent directly to the Search Committee.>>>Complete applications received by December 1, 1997, will be given full>>>consideration.>>>>>>Apply to: Donald G. Sullivan, Chair, Search Committee, Department of>>>Geography, University of Denver, Denver, CO 80208-0183. Phone:>>>303-871-2513. Fax: 303-871-2201. Email: dsulliva@du.edu >>>>>>>>>This listserv is sponsored by:>>>Richard Chinn Environmental Training>>>>>>Specializing in all areas of environmental training:>>>*Wetland Delineation (including the ACOE Wetland Delineator Certification>>>Program training)>>>*Endangered & Threatened Species Surveying>>>*OSHA-required hazardous waste operations (40 hour initial, 24 hour>>>initial, 8 hour supervisor)>>>*Train-the-Trainer to become a HAZWOPER trainer and/or a Certified>>>Environmental Trainer.>>>*Field sampling for surface water, groundwater, soils and sediment.>>>*Environmental Site Assesments (per ASTM standards)>>>*Plant identification>>>>>>For info email: info@envtechcenter.com >>>Website: www.envtechcenter.com >>>813.662.0689>>>############################################>>>To unsubscribe, send a message to unsubscribe@envtechcenter.com with>>>"unsubscribe" in the body of the message.>>>############################################>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>-----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 15:47:37 -0500 (EST)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Darboe visits AtlantaMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:I was informed last night that Lawyer Darboe, the oppositionleader of the U.D.P. will be in town today. He will beholding a town hall meeting this evening at 8:00p.m.Location: Marriot Courtyard Inn (Near Cumberland Mall)Directions: From Atlanta, take 75N to Cobb Pkwy. PassCumberland Mall and turn right on Acres Mill Road.Because of the suddeness of this meeting, I urge all thoseliving in the Atlanta area to spread the word and to attend.It is not often that we have the opportunity to meet the leadersof the political parties in The Gambia. It is importanttherefore to make the effort to attend such meetings. It shouldnot matter whether one supports or not the party Darboerepresents.LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 15:54:59 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.comSubject: Re: new memberMessage-ID: < 345A6FD3.4446@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGabriel Ndow wrote:> Joseph Jassey has been added to the list. Welcome to our> bantaba and please send a brief introduction about yourself> to our group. Our address is: gambia-l@u,washington.edu > LatJorWelcome Joe JasseyHabib------------------------------Date: Fri, 31 Oct 1997 15:54:16 -0800From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.comSubject: Re: new memberMessage-ID: < 345A6FA8.6270@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitD. Singhateh wrote:> I would like the list managers to enlist mr. Joseph> Jassey. His email address is: jjassey@MCI.com. > thanx.Is that the Joseph Jassey I went to school with? St Augustines(from Cartong/Gungur area) Joe Jassey -RC mission-- ??How is Vincent Tamba??This is Habib Diab-Ghanimmy email is hghanin@erols.com ------------------------------Date: Sat, 01 Nov 97 15:11:33 ESTFrom: Mamadi Corra < MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU To: Gambia-l < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Town meeting in AtlantaMessage-ID: < 199711012016.MAA25896@mx3.u.washington.edu Latjor and others that might have attended the town meeting in Atlanta of Mr. Daboe, would some of you brief us on what happened. Some of us that are not inAtlanta might benefit from this or might just want to know.Peace!------------------------------Date: Sat, 01 Nov 1997 15:46:45 -0500From: "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Darboe's meeting in AtlantaMessage-ID: < 345B9535.4CD8@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitCan the Atlantans be kind and brief us about what was discussed atDarboe's meeting last evening. Either Latjor or Moe does a real good jobon such matters, and I'm sure they would love to brief us about theevent.GOD BLESS!!Pa-Mambuna, Lexington------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 92************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 3.31 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |