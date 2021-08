Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Reading for the weekend (Part 1)

by

2) Reading for the weekend (part 2)

by

3) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

by

4) New Member

by "Katim S. Touray" <

5) Subscriber

by badjie karafa sw <

6) RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

by Francis Njie <

7) Colonialism and the Council of Foreign Relations

by

8) The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)

by

9) member list

by "Jobst Münderlein" <

10) SV: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

by Laura Munzel <

11) Export of renovated used tractors and motor vehicles to Africa (fwd)

by

12) Re: Introduction

by "<

13) To List Administrator: GAMBIA-L

by

14) Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)

by

15) Re: To List Administrator: GAMBIA-L

by

16) condolence

by Mamadi Corra <

17) FW: Error Condition Re: RE: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMO

TE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

by Ceesay Soffie <

18) Condolence

by Lamin Camara <

19) HNS Engineering Job Opportunities (fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie" <

20) Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

by Habib Ghanim <

21) Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

by Habib Ghanim <

22) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

23) The Beautiful English Language (fwd)

by

24) Re: The Beautiful English Language (fwd)

by Gabriel Ndow <

25) Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)

by "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" <

26) casa/religion/ethnicity

by Gabriel Ndow <

27) Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)

by Habib Ghanim <

28) Re: Condolence

by Habib Ghanim <

29) Re: Introduction

by Habib Ghanim <

30) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

by Abdou Gibba <

31) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

by Abdou Gibba <

32) Re: casa/religion/ethnicity

by "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

33) Re: Dusty Sukuru-kunda

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

34) RE. REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOINT.

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

35) New clinic for SOS - Political instabili

by "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

36) Meaning of name

by Andy Lyons <

37) Re. SOS clinic -political instability

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

38) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.

by Sarian Loum <

39) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.

by Gabriel Ndow <

40) Re: Dusty Sukuru-kunda

by Gabriel Ndow <

41) Re: Subscriber

by Gabriel Ndow <

42) Re: The Beautiful English Language (fwd)

by

43) Re: casa/religion/ethnicity

by

44) Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)

by

45) Re: RE. REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOINT.

by

46) Gambia-Lers in the Bay Area

by

47) Re: Meaning of name

by Habib Ghanim <

48) Reconsider AOL (fwd)

by

49) Re: Name :MODU MUSA

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

50) Re: The Beautiful English Language (fwd)

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

51) RE: REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOINT.

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

52) Test

by

53) FW: RE: REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOINT.

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

54) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

by

55) Joke with explicit content

by

56) Humour: LOVE, LUST OR MARRIAGE ?

by

57) A Poem: "My mother doesn't know ..." (fwd)

by

58) On Peepers

by Ebrima Sall <

59) Re: On Peepers

by Gabriel Ndow <

60) Re: These terrible WHITE people

by "<

61) Re: These terrible WHITE people

by Anna Secka <

62) peepers

by Andrea Klumpp <

63) Re: These terrible WHITE people

by Andrea Klumpp <

64) Re: member list

by "Jobst Münderlein" <

65) Re: On Peepers

by Ebrima Sall <

66) Re: RE. REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOINT.

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

67) Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

68) Please take my name out of mailing lis

by "tapha cham" <

69) Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)

by Habib Ghanim <

70) Re: These terrible WHITE people

by Habib Ghanim <

71) Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)

by Habib Ghanim <

72) Re. SOS clinic -political instability

by "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

73) peepers

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

74) Re: Sending a FAX over the Internet

by "Omar Gibba" <

75) WHY I 'HATE' PEEPERS (REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOINT.)

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

76) Subscribe

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

77) HUMOUR (Things we can learn from a Dog)

by EVERY TUB HAFFI GO SIDDUNG PON DEM OWNA BUTTOM <

78) REJOINDER TO "RE: WHY I 'HATE' PEEPERS (REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOIN

T.)"

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

79) Re: These terrible WHITE people

by Abdou Gibba <

80) Re: These terrible WHITE people

by Abdou Gibba <

81) Re: member list

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

82) New members

by

83) Re: On Peepers

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

84) Re: On Peepers

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

85) education support by alumni ass.?

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

86) Re: member list

by S Njie <

87) Re: Searching for a phone number.

by "YAYA S. SISAY" <

88) Fwd: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

by

89) Fwd: Joke of the day...... :-)

by

90) Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87

by "Jainaba Diallo" <

91) Re: Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87

by "Jainaba Diallo" <

92) new member

by Gabriel Ndow <

93) Re: Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87

by Gabriel Ndow <

94) Albright: A 'New Tide' Rising In Africa

by "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

95) Re: Fwd: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

by Habib Ghanim <

96) Re: Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

97) Re: A Poem: "My mother doesn't know ..." (fwd)

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

98) Re: These terrible WHITE people

by Abdou Gibba <

99) FELCH.

by Ebrima Jawara <

100) RE: Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87

by Ceesay Soffie <

101) Re: Re. SOS clinic -political instability

by "

102) Error Felch.

by Ebrima Jawara <

103) list a friend

by Naffie Jammeh <

104) Re: These terrible WHITE people

by "

105) new member

by Gabriel Ndow <

106) Re: These terrible WHITE people

by Gabriel Ndow <

107) Re: Error Felch.

by "Jainaba Diallo" <

108) Re: education support by alumni ass.?

by Gabriel Ndow <

109) Re: Albright: A 'New Tide' Rising In Africa

by Gabriel Ndow <

110) Re: Error Felch.

by "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

111) New members

by

112) FELCHERS

by Ebrima Jawara <

113) RE: Error Felchers.

by Ebrima Jawara <

114) Re: Sending a FAX over the Internet

by Lamin Camara <

115) Re: Error Felch.

by

116) Bantaba Membership

by Paul <

117) Re: casa/religion/ethnicity

I think some of you might find this interesting. If not, please accept my

apology.



For those copyright-minded individuals, well...you will just have to

cringe on this one :-)))))))))).



Enjoy!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

"The Secret Relationship Between the International Bankers and Civil Rights

Organizations"

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



What African people lack in developing a strategy for freedom, justice,

equality, and independence is an analysis of the wealthy and the name of an

enemy that directly impacts our comm(unity) in an adverse manner. The

African community is far too vague in positively identifying who it is that

has the wealth and power available to construct such an onslaught against

our people. We always hear theories of the government is behind it, or it's

the white man, or it's the system. Hardly ever is there a name given. But

how vague is the white man if your accused of a crime? Not only is your

name going to be identified but he's now breaking you all the way down to

your DNA, after he checks every orifice of the body. Here we are not even

interested in the name of the people orchestrating our genocide. Those in

control of wealth can ease conditions or strangle movement in the African

community through control of what are termed "traditional civil rights

organizations".



The most profound and informative analysis of wealthy whites,

international bankers, and their impact on the African community is ofcourse

Steve Cokely's analysis. For he has given us a grid, based on the

information, to place over the confusing signals we constantly receive from

Black leadership. The framework Cokely has developed gives us a roadmap to

follow the money trail to the unseen forces that control the puppet strings

on the Negro puppet leaders. It is the understanding of this framework that

has helped me to know where to look for the information, that I might help

distribute that information and expand on the information Cokely has given

us to the best of my ability.



The Rockefeller family is the pinnacle of a powerful banking family in the

west and has shaped America, Black and white, as a potter shapes his clay

into the desired shape. Since John D. Rockefeller acquired his fortune in

oil and founded the Standard Oil CO., the Rockefeller family has been

concentrating more and more power and control over every aspect of American

life. Concentration of wealth in a few hands leaving the masses of people

destitute. Wealthy whites only concern with poor people is to make sure they

don't interrupt the flow of business by civil disturbance. Conditions of

poverty create civil disturbances when the people have had enough. So

wealthy whites have learned it is in their best interest to grant

concessions or ease conditions that would make life just a little more

tolerable for the poor. Many social service programs and organizations,

who's job it is to ease conditions were created by wealthy white

philanthropists for those reasons.



This concept of developing social programs, which usually require social

workers, was developed in London by Arnold Toynbee. His concept was to

have social workers set up among the poor through settlement houses to

record activities and names of the poor. Arnold Toynbee was a member of

the Round Table group, a secret society started by Cecil Rhodes of the

Rhodes scholarship Trust. Cecil Rhodes murderous exploits in South Africa

were financed by Baron Rothscild, another member of the Round Table group.

The Royal Institute for International Affairs grew out of the Round Table

and is the parent organization of the Council on Foreign

Relations.(Anglo-American Establishment" by Carrol Quigley) The CFR is

financed and chaired by David Rockefeller. White philanthropists became

interested in profiles on the Black community and would lend money to

negroes who would write up profiles. Names like Andrew Carnegie, George

Peabody, Rockefeller, Julius Rosenwald were especially interested. W.E. B.

Dubois wrote one of the first studies of Black people in" Philadelphia

Negroes" published in 1899. The Committee on Urban Conditions was founded

in 1910 to provide more research and social work and some measure of

relief of the conditions that Black people lived under.



The Committee on Urban Conditions became known as the Urban League in

1911. Ruth Standish Baldwin, a white woman, and a league founder interested

Rockefeller in the project. Her husband was William Baldwin of the General

Education Board and a trustee of Tuskegee Institute. In the book "the Urban

League" by Nancy Weiss, who was given access to the Rockefeller family

archives, wrote in chapter 6 that the Urban League's income came from a

small group of rich whites, but primarily J.D. Rockefeller Jr.. with an

annual gift of $20,000. Others included Alfred T. White and Julius

Rosenwald, owner of Sears and Roebuck. Weiss observes also that the Urban

League and the Settlement movement shared similar work. The League was to

handle migration of Blacks from the south to the city. Neither were

motivated by a sense of obligation, since both believed that relief for the

poor comes after getting information on the poor. As Steve Cokely teaches

us, it is spying. For an in depth analysis get the taped lecture "How to

spot a spy" and "Spy system 2000". Rockefeller's Urban League is today what

it always has been, a spy system or early warning system.



Rockefeller money pays to get it done Rockefeller's way. How do you

think he got so rich? Is there any logical reason to join Rockefeller's

Urban League? IN keeping control of his organization he now has Hugh Price,

a trustee and vise president of the Rockefeller foundation and a member of

David Rockefeller's Council on Foreign Relations, as the Urban League

president. No matter who asked you to join it, the organization is the

same.(Rockefeller Foundation annual report 1994)



When Chase Manhattan, chaired by David Rockefeller, came under pressure

for loaning money to the south African government during the worst period

of apartheid, it was Urban League President Whitney Young, also of the

Rockefeller Foundation, that cooled the situation. The Rockefeller family

was a great financier of Adolf Hitler through the Rockefeller merger with

Schroder Bank. Schroder Bank was owned by Baron Kurt Von Schroder, then head

of the Nazi Gestapo. They formed Rockefeller, Schroder Bank.("Secerets of

the Federal Reserve" by Eustice Mullins) Rockefeller's Standard Oil Co.'s

business contracts with Germany's I.G. Farben, the Nazi's most important

industrial corporation. So why do we find the Rockefeller's financing the

most vile anti-black movements? While at the same time financing Black

colleges.



The Rockefeller family financed the United Negro College Fund with

$100,000. J.D. Rockefeller Jr. was chairman of the UNCF National Council for

10 years. He recruited campaign leadership and permanent officers of the

board.(("J.D. Rockefeller Jr. :A Portrait" by Raymond Fosdick) Jay

Rockefeller now holds the UNCF National Board Directorship. And fronting off

as UNCF president is William Gray lll, a member of David Rockefeller's

Trilateral Commission. That's why the name can't be changed from negro

because it's not our organization. Rockefeller built up a fund raiser to

raise funds that would end up going right back to the schools he built.



Rockefeller support to Black colleges goes back to 1882 with Spelman

College named for Laura Spelman Rockefeller. The current president of

Spelman College in Atlanta, Ga. is Dr. Johnetta B. Cole, a trustee of the

Rockefeller Foundation and member of David Rockefeller's CFR. Eleanor

Holmes-Norton is another familiar name who is a trustee of the Rockefeller

foundation and CFR member. The book "Rockefeller Medicine men" revealed the

General Education Board's strategy for educating negroes...."to provide

college training for carefully selected negroes who will lead the race in

it's efforts to improve itself. Black leaders must be trained, so that

looking to them for guidance as he does, he may be as well guided as

possible." The General education Board was formed by Rockefeller in 1901 to

educate Black schools . It eventually became the Rockefeller foundation.



Nelson Rockefeller's support of the SCLC wasn't widely known, nor the

personal checks written to MLK. Many a bail-bond was posted by personal

checks from Nelson Rockefeller. The same Nelson Rockefeller responsible for

the Atticca State prison slaughter. MLK Sr. was a devout republican and

actually campaigned for him. The Federal Council of Churches (FCC) were the

major financial support of SCLC. It was the FCC that Goodman, Schwerner, and

Chaney worked for under what was called the "Summer Project" to desegregate

Mississippi. The FCC then became the National Council of Churches(NCC),

conducting recruiting and training at the Western College for Women in

Oxford, Ohio. The Summer Project was financed through an NCC grant of

$50,000 and $150,000 was provided for bail insurance. Familiar names from

the Summer Project include Marion Wright-Edleman (a CFR member) and Julian

Bond. The NCC also formed the Council of Federated Organizations (COFO) to

establish "Freedom Schools" to, "teach negroes to think critically and to

train a new generation of negro leadership," said Donna Moses of

COFO.(Richmond News Leader 11/7/63) Marion Wright-Edleman still advocates

these Freedom Schools through her Black Community Crusade for Children. Rev.

Ben Chavis is currently an officer with the NCC. The NCC was the major

financier of the 1963 march on Washington. The Rockefellers are the major

financiers of the NCC.



David Rockefeller has started a constituency for Africa and he finances

it through the Ford, Carnegie, Rockefeller foundations. I guess he said if

there is going to be a pro Africa movement, we'd better build it before a

real one emerges. Andrew Young is chairman of the board of Directors for the

CFA. Andrew Young is on Rockefeller's Trilateral Commission and CFR and a

Boule' member. Africares and the Conctituency for Africa come under

TransAfrica, the umbrella, formed also by David Rockefeller and Head by

Randall Robinson (Boule',CFR, and trustee of the Rockefeller Foundation)

The strategy employed by the International bankers was to breed a select

class of negroes to lead the Black masses. These "role models" are to give

lower-class Black people a sense of upward mobility, when in fact only a

carefully selected few, would be allowed in leadership positions. Most of

these role models are oath takers to things that are not compatible with

true liberation and self determination. We should not take oaths to things

that do not have our complete liberation at heart. The Black Greek letter

fraternities and sororities are a prime example. While many of them are well

meaning, as many are also confused. Perpetuating a "Stolen Legacy" written

about by George James. The Boule', the first of the Black Greek letter

fraternities, founded in 1904 in Philadelphia by Henry Minton, reserves the

most trusted leadership positions with the international bankers. Rev. Leon

Sullivan of General Motors, Boule' and CFR member and Kurt Schmoke, mayor of

Baltimore, Boule', CFR, Trilateral, Skull&Bones, & Rhodes scholar have oaths

to that which is opposed to our people. Mayor Schmoke got too much time on

the mike at the MMM, Khalid Muhammad didn't get any and neither did Steve

Cokely. Why?



The Carnegie Corp. commissioned a study by Gunnar Myrdal called the

American Dilema in the 1940's that broke down the Black leadership types

into 2 categories: Protest leaders and Accommodationist leaders. Then

suggest ways and strategies for building up, promoting, and legitimizing the

accommodationist leader, while vilifying the protest leadership. There are

times when both leader types are on the payroll of the international

bankers. Julius Rosenwald is a name well known for the financing of Black

colleges through the Rosenwald Fund. The Fund's financial support lent to

the Tuskegee syphilis experiment is not well known. Julius Rosenwald was

born in Illinois in 1862 A German Jew from a family of clothing merchant, he

became a successful merchant and his company eventually merged with Sears &

Roebuck and he became the owner. He gave generous contributions to Tuskegee

and in 1912 was given a trusteeship for life on Tuskegee's governing

board.(Philanthropy & Jim Crow) Rosenwald was a trustee of the Rockefellers

before organizing the Rosenwald fund. In 1929 the U.S. Public Health Service

approached the Rosenwald fund for support of a 4 year study on syphilis

among negroes in the rural south. In 1931 Dr. Michael M. Davies, the general

director of the Rosenwald fund medical program, called in Charles S.

Johnson formerly of the Urban League, who at that time secured the financial

support of Julius Rosenwald. Rosenwald eventually recruited Johnson as a

consultant and trustee. Johnson wrote a sociological study of Black

community life in Macon County during the syphilis trials. (Philanthropy &

Jim Crow) Dr. Oliver Clarence Wenger, director of PHS Venereal Disease

Clinic in Hot Springs, Arkansas, developed the scheme for securing the

autopsies when a subject died. Tissue samples were sent to the National

Institute of Health in D.C. Dr. Vonderlehr's job was to secure cooperation

in a conspiracy of silence among cooperating agencies. First was Tuskegee's

John Andrews hospital. He would meet with the surgeon general and president

of Tuskegee Robert Moton. Moton was a Boule' member and a spy for military

intelligence unit M-I 4 Negro subversian.(Journal of American History

June1992) Moton was also part of a network of Black army agents that spied

on several generations of the MLK family.(Memphis Commercial Appeal 3/18/93)

Dr. Hugh Cummings,U.S. Surgeon General, wrote Robert Moton and a conference

was held at Tuskegee Oct. 20,1933 that resulted in Moton's full

cooperation. Dr. Vonderlehr continued soliciting cooperation among agencies.

The men were not to be treated . The object was to examine the tissue of the

bodies once they died. The Government - Tuskegee- Rosenwald funded-

syphilis experiment suppossedly ended in 1972.



The NAACP financed through the Ford Foundation among others, is in

financial trouble. The Rockefellers have given generously throughout the

years and are life time members. Former National Security Advisor Zbigniew

Brzenski is a member and Trilateral Commission founder according to Holly

Sklar in "Trilateralism". CFR member Newt Gingrich is also a member of

the NAACP. Chairman of the NAACP for many years was Joel Spingarn, an

officer in military intelligence and spied on Black people and the NAACP

for 30 years. The NAACP annual award is named after Spingarn, a Jewish

white man. Will Kweisi Mfume change the name of the medal? Does he have

the authority? Declassified FBI files reveal NAACP cooperation with

informing on Marcus Garvey. Particularly A. Philip Randolph and Robert

Abbott of the Chicago Defender.



I appreciate the spirit of atonement. It is good if it is real. However

at the forefront of atonement should be the negro leadership atoning to the

Black masses for the deliberate misdirection and miseducation of our people

in their secret relationship to the international

bankers. The Black press can atone for the Black writers conference held at

the Whitehouse in July 1918 where the Black press was "encouraged" to tone

down the militancy of their publications. And they did comply.



----------------------------- Sources-------------------------------------

(Journal of American History June 1993)

(Emmit Scott's Official History)



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Next time we'll cover some more civil rights organizations.





Well, my friends, do you need more to read?



Keep reading then .......................



And have a good weekend!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



NEGRO LEADERSHIP FACTORIES

------------------------------------------------------------------------



Since the institution of slavery, slaveholders have known that it is

entirely inconceivable to allow enslaved masses to elect their own

leadership. This encourages Independence, the ability to think for one's

self and do for one's self.



Freedom and Liberation from oppression and suffering soon will dictate the

will of the once submissive slave. The slaveholder shudders at the

thought of having no one to build and/or maintain his world for him. The

thought of the slaves finally realizing that their slavemaster at no time

ever had any power over them, that it was merely imagery, keeps the slave

master in constant and extreme fear. The slaveholder knows he will reap

what he has sown, and no matter how many good laughs and smiles may occur

between them, deep in his heart, at the core, he knows he must never allow

this to happen. A good slaveholder knows he cannot possibly supervise all

of the slaves. There are just too many of them. He has to have someone

to supervise and manage in his absence. They must be cheap and blindly

loyal to his profit. There were many slaves who would like nothing more

than to strut around and feel that they have some measure of power over

the rest of the slaves. Then all that was needed was to choose the slave

which would grovel the quickest. Those are the ones who will look for a

favor or a pat on the back. They made the best watch dogs and they owned

none of what they watched. They would do all of this just to have little

more than the rest of the slaves, a little more prestige. The appointment

of a leader, historically referred to as "Uncle Tom, has a purpose. He

supervises and manages the affairs of his master-the other slaves, he

trains them and punishes them too.



After involuntary slavery, then came voluntary slavery where slaves

received wages and a place to stay. The process was commonly called

sharecropping. In today's society you can buy a "Negro" (not

African/Black) leader. They are relatively inexpensive in comparison to

the amount of money the People have who are in the business of oppressing,

manipulating, and exploiting the masses. Well, where can one be purchased

of course if you want them wholesale, go to the Negro leadership factory

(NLF)! They are well trained and come complete with the best gimmicks

money can buy-smiles, charisma, convincing sincerity and so on-the options

are limited by your imagination only. In a nutshell, they are programmed

to work hard for the master's interest, while pretending to work for yours

and mine, their own brothers and sisters. We will give the benefit of the

doubt to those who didn't realize they were being put In a cookie mold.

So, not all Negro leaders have these deliberate Intentions, but the

effects are the same. There are several institutions in the business of

making Negro leaders, none of which are owned by Negroes or at least

financially independent. There are numerous development programs, all

funded by wealthy foundations, which means they control the direction and

points of view.. HE WHO PAYS THE BILLS CALL THE TUNES. Every institution

that America has set up was set up to produce a Negro. These are rooted

in American values and are incapable of making Black men and women. One

Institution that classifies right away is the public education system,

which is little more than therapy today. European education does not

nurture Black children, it trains them to be more willing servants in an

oppressive society. The effect of that training Is wearing off now with

each generation and many now rebelling. The public system Is really not

set up to educate white children either. It Is more therapy and less and

less academics. Soon it will not be a school. It will be a complete child

therapy clinic. Many Negroes and so-called leaders emerge from such

establishments as Harvard, Princeton, Howard, Spelman, Morehouse, Yale,

etc. Black men and women are produced only as a consequence of their own

ambition for independent or extra curricular study. If there were Black

men and women coming through these Institutions, they would be able to

control what goes on In their own community and not run to the suburbs.

Moreover, they would have the desire and capability to build a highly

productive Black community. There are not enough Black people. However,

there are too many negroes. So they ask us to give generously to the

United Negro College Fund because a "Negro’s" mind is a terrible thing to

waste.



In the last issue we discussed the General Education Board that was set up

by John D. Rockefeller to finance Negro schools. Also to train a class of

Negroes to become leaders of their race (puppet leaders). The General

Education Board evolved into what we know today as the Rockefeller

Foundation, which still finances Black schools and education in general

and is still producing Negroes and Negro leaders. Some of it's satellite

institutions: Clark, VSU, Fisk, Howard, Talledega, Moorehouse, Tuskegee

and Spelman which was named after his grandmother Laura Spelmen

Rockefeller, he financed all the Negro schools after the Freedman's Bureau

and the breakdown of reconstruction. Andrew Carnegie of the well known

Carnegie corp. and it's many foundations actually inspired Rockefeller in

that direction and they have controlled Negroes since that time. As a

matter of fact those two foundations and the many spin--off agencies they

own control public education.....period.



The Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching (CFAT) owns the

Educational Testing Service (ETS) out of Princeton N.J., which is the

source of this countries Scholastic Aptitude Tests (SAT) and the National

Teacher Examinations on state and federal levels.



It is also interesting to note Carnegie and Rockefeller involvement in the

creation of birth control and population control. Both financed, the

sterilization campaign, particularly of Blacks, of Margaret Sanger's Race

Betterment Association which is now called Planned Parenthood.



Rockefeller also created the Population Council that seeks to limit the

birth of Blacks. The Population Council is the supplier of Norplant to

Planned Parenthood. Margaret Sanger was a junkie hooked on demoral for

many years, should she have been aborted? David Rockefeller is the modern

day holder of the Rockefeller empire that has nations, governments and

continents under it's power including. America. David created the

Trilateral Commission to control economic world power and also runs the

influence and elite Council on Foreign Relations. Which from time to time

will select a Negro to be a member so they can spread their ideas among

Blacks and influence Blacks into the direction they desire. These Negro

leaders get paid pretty good for this, Negroes have to prove that they

will protect the white establishment interest first before they, can trust

him or her. The CFR is the main instrument that has influenced America in

the pitiful condition that its in. CFR activities are not well known

especially in the Black community because Negro leaders are told not to

talk about it. It is the source of policies that continue the poverty and

oppression that we experience everyday. And the Negro leaders in front of

us are there because they're bought and paid for not to say anything but

the same old song. The Negroes that are selected are from the schools

Rockefeller made to produce Negroes who only want material wealth. (read

Rockefeller Medicine Men") They are also usually members of fraternities

(Black Greeks) Sigma Pi PHI being the oldest and most prominent. Sigma Pi

Phi or Boule have a history of cooperation with these elite forces and

have long sought inclusion in those circles . ("Aristocrats of Color",

Willard Gatewood pg. 234) The Boule also have a history of involvement in

Military Intelligence supplying them information on potential so-called

trouble makers in the Black community. Also our activities and state of

rebellion against this oppressive society so they know how much more dope

to put in our community.



Starting in 1917, with the appointment of Emmett Scott (Boule) as special

asst. to secretary of war Newton D. Baker (CFR), Scott held the highest

office for Blacks at that time. Scott was referred in Aug., 1917 by

Tuskegee principal Robert R. Moton (Boule) who had also been advising the

war dept., about the Black community. ("American Negro in the world War"

Emmett Scott), Moton was sent to France during WW I to calm emotions and

dissatisfaction among Black soldiers, many of whom did not want to want to

return to the U.S., because they were treated with respect by the French

while we were still being lynched in the U.S. Emmett Scott also served

that function in the U.S., to build patriotism in Blacks to help, America

win the war.



WEB Dubois (Boule) was offered a position in Military intelligence from

Joel Spingam, a wealthy Jewish man (white) who was the chairman of the

NAACP and also a Major in Military Intelligence and spied on the NAACP for

over thirty years. The NAACP award is named after him. (Journal of

American History, June 1992 pg. 96) Spingarn had the idea of toning down

the militancy of the Black Press which attacked American hypocrisy for

asking Blacks to fight for democracy in the war while they had none in the

United States. Spingarn through Emmett Scott called in the Major editors,

publishegot his approval from Military Intelligence to form a Black

Counterintelligence system June 1918, that system still exist. Spingarn

opened a separate office in Washington to begin staffing the Negro spy

system. (MI-4 Negro Subversion Unit) There is a Negro leaders monitoring

group called the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies. (JCPES)

This group, commissioned by the Rockefeller Foundation, compiles

information on the Negro leaders, that they undoubtedly made, to made sure

the Negroes aren't becoming Black men. Information is gathered on their

personal interests, professional activities, their current level of

involvement with Africa, and their views on Blacks in America loyalty to

Africa. JCPES is headed by Eddie N. Williams (Boule President & CFR

member); Walter C. Carrington (CFR) is consultant on international

affairs; David Rockefeller's reason for the project he says is to give "A

greater voice for Africa" and "explore why Africa doesn't figure

prominently in U.S. foreign policy. I'm sure Mr.Rockefeller is well aware

of the strategic importance of Africa and it's mineral wealth being key to

global power beyond the year 2000.



Rockefeller's vast control of corporations, foundations, education and

banking has set up a network of leadership development programs (Negro

Leadership factories) to maintain control and increase his power in

assets. Now his Negroes have been assigned to Africa to fulfill the

people's desire for leadership thought the people are unaware that these

leaders are paid agents of the wealthy just like in the U.S.



Free elections in South Africa? This reminds me of the Michael Jordan

Larry Bird commercial where Michael is eating a Bigmack and Bird says I'll

play you for that sandwich---nothing but net right! But a better analysis

of this bet one must consider, what does Michael get if he wins the bet?

It's his sandwich! So as it is in South Africa we are voting for our own

sandwich. Once again a more careful analysis is very revealing, In 1928

the Congressional Record vol. 103; pt.7 pg.8559 reveals the Comintern of

the communist party agenda, "A Racial Program for the 20th Century", we

quote from that document: "we must realize that our party's most powerful

weapon is racial tension, By propounding into the consciousness of the

dark races that for centuries they have been oppressed by whites, we can

mold them to the program of the communist party. We will aid the Negro to

rise in prominence in every walk of life, in the professions, in the world

of sports and entertainment." In another statement by the party reveals,

"The extent to which the party succeeds in developing a strong

revolutionary movement in the U.S., it would be also able to exert a

decisive influence upon the revolutionary movement of Negroes in all parts

of the world."



Question: Is communism/socialism a movement of the oppressed

masses rising up against the exploiting capitalists? Answer: No.

So then the question becomes; Could communism/socialism ever have

survived without the financial assistance of westerng business with South

Africa as well as to promote trade and debt-releif. The meeting was

sponsored by the Ford Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation and the

Carnegie Foundation. Leon Sullivan is a director of the Ford Foundation,

Ford has merged with the Anglo-American Corp., which was created by a Jew

named Ernest Oppenheimer with financing from J. P. Morgan to monopolize

the diamond mines in South Africa inheriting control from Cecil Rhodes's

murderous exploits with Debeer's Consolidated Mines where millions of

Africans were slaughtered to establish the gold and diamond mines. It was

Sullivan who supposedly initiated sanctions against South Africa among

U.S. Corporations. This was followed by the "Commonwealth Group", out of

the Nassau conference, 7 Prominent persons to encourage political dialogue

with the goal to establish a "non-racial" representative government



Margaret Thatcher persuaded P.W. Botha to allow the group to travel freely

in South Africa, It was this group that decided to promote Nelson Mandela

as the focal point of the struggle when they realized he was the key to

any settlement in negotiations, and had several private meetings with him

in his cell. Then his release would initiate the process of negotiations

towards a settlement. Two significant members of the Commonwealth Group

of the wealthy, Dame Nita Barrow-Pres. of World Council of Churches(WCC)

and Gen.Olusegun Obasanjo-former Nigerian Head of State who it is said

enjoyed "unusual respect" in Europe and America, The book "Black and Gold"

by Anthony Sampson provides an excellent analysis.



The WCC which has notorious historical communist leaning, has an affiliate

in the U.S. called the Nation al Council of Churches. In June of 1963

police arrested a young whiteman in Wilmington, N.C. named David Jones

considered a racial agitator leading negroes in militant demonstrations.

He had only lived there for 6 months, Upon his arrest they found in his

pocket an uncashed check from the NCC for $339.00 dated June 20 made out

to Mr. Jones with a memo saying: "Grant for student participating in

interracial ministry program". He was sent by the NCC to serve as "intern

pastor" at the Negro Gregory Congregational Church on Nun St., in

Wilmington. The NCC had developed training facilities in various locations

to carry out it mission of "forced integration". Recruiting and training

was conducted and financed by the NCC at the Western College for Women at

Oxford, Ohio for a program called the "Summer Project" under an NCC grant

of $ 50,000.00. Of the graduates, 15 were specially selected to go to

Mississippi at a salary of $10,000 each with $150,000 bail insurance

included. Among them were such notables as Marian Wright Edleman(CFR) and

Julian Bond. They also established "Freedom Schools" to teach Negroes to

think critically and to train "a new generation of Negro leadership", said

Donna Moses of the Council of the Federated Organizations of the NCC.

Marian Wright Edelman still advocates the "Freedom schools" through the

Black Community Crusade for Children(BCCC) as well as 100% immunization

for children



---------------------------- Sources ----------------------------------

(Voice Oct. 27-Nov. 2 1993 & Rich. News Leader Nov. 7,1963)









Buharry, you wrote:



> To me, America and Bill Clinton are as dictatorial as those they paint

> as dictators (Saddam, Castro, Gaddafi etc.).



Do you really mean that????????????



I am flabbergasted!!!!!!!!!!!!!

And, I find it funny too :-))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))).



Regards,



Moe S. Jallow

Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 18:29:44 -0500

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: <

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi folks,



this is to inform you that i've subscribed our newest member to Gambia-L.

he is Michael McLain, and i would leave it to him to send in a brief intro

to the list.



have a great week!



Katim





Hi folks !



kindly add my cousine Bakary Gibba to the list. His e-mail account is

bgibba@interlog.com



Thanks



Karafa Badjie

Dept. of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine

Faculty of Medicine

UBC



LatJor, please excuse the delay. Life's been terribly busy of late.



I couldn't find my original posting on this matter. In any case, it was

essentially a suggestion for further research on the feasibility and

efficacy of such a petition.



I could have taken up the effort back then with the right support. However,

it's been about a year and I have moved on to other things-- The little

time I have outside of work these days is taken up by other volunteer work.

I would however give as much help as I can (especially if petition

"signatures" can be submitted electronically) to any of the other 260

members of gambia-l that decide(s) to take this up...



- Francis



At 01:54 AM 9/30/97 -0400, LatJor wrote:

>Interested but need to be refreshed as to the what/why/how

>of this issue.

>

>LatJor

>

>

Here is another interesting article.



Peace!



Moe S. Jallow



COLONIALISM AND THE COUNCIL ON FOREIGN RELATIONS

author unknown

------------------------------------------------------------------------



Many opinions have been given on current activities in Rwanda, Haiti and

elsewhere from both black and white people. Few however, have a focus on

the perpetrators who have engineered yet another slaughter in a continuous

line of murder and genocide of African people. To say it's European

Imperialism is true but too vague, to say it's the U.S. Government is too

vague, you must have a name of who's in control, their agenda from their

own words that matches their capability to execute their plans, and a

theory of their use and source of power. Otherwise you end up in a

hypothetical fight against "the system" which will never amount to a

conclusion. Attacking a system is a defeated cause since the system comes

from the minds of wealthy white men who are in fact international bankers.

It's like wiping your nose because you have the flu which just gets worse

because haven't attacked the virus,you merely attacked the symptom caused

by the virus. The devious minds and behaviour of the wealthy and the

powerful have been like a virus - not a cancer - in the lives of African

people.



One reason why African leaders in Africa or America don't point out the

wealthy whites is because they are financed by the very perpetrators of

our own genocide. In that sense, Black leaders and organizations are

united in their agreement not to name the rich whites .



Zbigniew Brzeznski, a Council on Foreign Relations(CFR) member and

Trilateral Commission(TC) executive member (and co-founder), formerly U.S.

assistant to the president on National Security Affairs during the Carter

Administration, in his book "Out of Control" revealed how the wealthy have

so altered the concept of God and religion that they have separated the

equation of how to believe in God and fight the rich who created the

system that opposes God. He states" religious people are driven by the

imperitives of reality to make their accomodations with the powerful and

the rich, in spite of themselves, have become reinforcements of the status

quo".



In the case of Rwanda and Africa in general, the wealthy white minority

would like to continue to control the wealth of the land of the Black

majority and it's ever growing population beyond the year 2000. So

starvation and famine is the plan, created by pulling out money and

resources and the inability to pay off monsterous interest on loans from

the IMF(International Monetary Fund) and the World Bank. Financing and

staging coupes to cause fighting and civil war, then the military is sent

in to make peace or "peace keeping" by the United Nations(UN) which

results in military occupation or colonialism.



Foreign policy is determined by the Council on Foreign Relations which

runs the State Department behind the scenes. The CFR, which is chaired by

the Rockefeller family, was responsible for developing the United Nations

from which the wealthy will run their World Government. The president of

the CFR is Leslie Gelb also a Trilateralist; the chairman is Peter G.

Peterson, formerly of the Wall St. banking firm Khun, Loeb & Co.; it is

overseen by the Honorary Cahairman who is David Rockefeller of

Chase-Manhattan Bank. The Rockefellers of the U.S., the Rothschilds of

Europe, and the Oppenheimers of the South African diamond mines are the

most powerful identifiable families in the world. They work together and

they have used their power to rape and loot the Earth for their own greed.

They take great pleasure in killing as many Africans as possible to

maintain rulership. These people own continents and run Governments,

including the U.S., so Rockefeller uses the CFR to run and control his

empire all the way up to the president, Bill Clinton(CFR)(TC) also a

Rhodes scholar, who is breaking his neck to feed American people

Rockefellers policy of change which means tighter control.



In Dec. 9,1950 Chicago Tribune it says that the CFR members "are persons

of more than average influence in the community. They have used the

prestige of their wealth, social positions, and their education to lead

their country toward bankrupcy and military debacle. They should look at

their hands. There is blood on them -the dried blood of the last war and

the fresh blood of the present one."(the Korean war at that time)



Paul Nitze(CFR) of the School of Advanced International Studies, in the

April 10,1990 Wall St. Journal said, "The State Dept. and the White House

might conduct diplomacy in peace and raise and command armies in war, but

policy was made by serious people, men with a larger view, i.e. the great

men of finance and their advisors."



In the Foreign Affairs, the magazine of the CFR, Dec.12,1992 in an article

called "Retreat from Africa", written by Marguerite Michaels, a White

woman, who is the Nairobi Bureau Chief for Time magzine and an Edward R.

Murrow Fellow of the CFR, said that in Africa the "situation would be so

dire that an American diplomat said in 5 years Africans will be begging to

be recolonized. " And further more" What really needs to be done is to

fence off Africa, regionalize it's various economies and oversee it's

Government structure for the next 50 years."



Let's go to Foreign Policy magazine of the Carnegie Insitute, another CFR

satelite, Fall 1992 to an article called "Enlarging the Zone of Peace", it

says "many African states will continue to be specters at the feast". And

"economic assistance to poor countries will be palative not curative".

That's like puting a band-aid on an amputated hand. Or like Malcom X said,

only pulling the knife half way out of my back. Palative not curative.



The CFR gets financing from the 3 major foundations, the Rockefeller

Foundation, the Carnegie Foundation, and the Ford Foundation which

finances the NAACP. You get the money only if you go along with the

palative not curative principle.



The CFR has been involved with the NAACP for many years. CFR members

such as Felix Frankfurter was the attorney for the NAACP for 10 years.

Other CFR members who were officials of the NAACP included Ralph Bunche,

Noman Cousins, Lewis Gannet, John Hammond, Herbert Lehman, and Ben Hooks.

A who's who of Negro leadership in the CFR includes: Jessie Jackson,

Randall Robinson, Kurt Schmoke, Andrew Young, Elenore-Holmes Norton,

Marion Wright-Edleman, Ron Brown, Tom Bradley, Mary Francis-Berry, Vernon

Jordon, and Hugh Price the recently "selected Pres. of the Urban League

who is also a vice Pres. of the Rockefeller Foundation."



The CFR is so powerful that it has Corporate memberships, as in Dow

Jones, Du Pont, Ford, Sony, IBM, AT&T and the New York Times to name a

few.(CFR Annual Report 1993)



The N.Y. Times 4/17/93 article "Colonialism is Back", says "let's face it

some countries are not fit to Govern themselves". And that colonialism "is

the only way out of Africa's present misery and should be colonized for 50

to 100 years and subjected to supervision of the U.N. Security Council".



The CFR helped create the United Nations in 1945 after the U.S. rejected

the wealthy's proposal of World Government under the name of the League of

Nations at the Paris Peace Conference in 1919 after WW1. The CFR was

organized at that time by the wealthy to influence U.S. Policy into

accepting a World Government under a new name, the United Nations.



In the book the "Imperial Brain Trust" by Schrupe and Minter in the

chapter "the Council and the Origin of the U.N.", outlined the CFR role in

organizing the U.N. The authers are graduate students from Northwestern

University who got their doctorate degree on this very thesis paper; that

the U.N. was a policy decision of the Council On Foreign Relations. That

lines up with what Peter G. Peterson(CFR chairman) said, that the CFR

"plays a leadership role" in defining foreign policy agenda, the root

causes of these profound forces". (CFR is a non-governmental group with

high dominating memberships in government)



Leaders of Nations annually attend CFR meetings and are told how to run

the various Governments, which explains why the world is suffering more

and more. Speaking to the CFR on how well they understood what understood

what they were supposed to has included such notables as : W.E.B.

Dubois(the first Black man), Fidel Castro, Pres. Fredrick Chiluba of

Zambia on 11/11/92 and Pres. Jean-Bertrand Aristide of Haiti on 12/16/92,

apparently he was convinced into playing ball in order to be reinstalled

in Haiti.



Rwanda is the most densely populated area in Africa per square mile as

well as the smallest in size, giving it the highest fertility rate! The

U.N. is embarking on a depopulation project of all Black countries along

with the U.S. policy National Security Study Memorandum 200(NSSM-200): "

Implications of World Wide Population Growth for U.S. Security and

Overseas Interests" 12/10/74 drafted by Henry Kissinger, George Bush,

Brent Scowcroft and former Sec. of State James Baker, (all CFR members),

which claims that certain 3rd world countries (all Black) pose a political

and security risk to the U.S. because of it's population level and should

be depopulated (=Genocide).



Nigeria, on the NSSM list for extermination, has the 2nd highest

population level behind Rwanda and much larger in size appears to next if

we have correctly identified the genocidal formula. Besides Nigeria and

Rwanda, the rest of Africa has relatively few people per square mile in

comparison to Europe. Though dark people are 85% of the worlds population.



The murderous Global 2000 plan drafted by CFR member James Gustave Speth

of the U.N. Developement Program, which planned to eliminate 3 billion

people by the year 2000, was announced July 24,1980 by then CFR Sec. of

State Edmund Muskie. With the World Bank and the IMF bankrupting and

extortion policies together with the U.N. military force, the CFR has a

two-punch combination genocidal plan for World Government. The financial

plans for controling world finances was set up at Bretton Woods,N.H. in

July 1944 creating the World Bank and IMF one year before the founding

United Nations conference in San Francisco in 1945.



At the same time Black people are being proded to accept white financed

Negro leadership. TransAfrica headed by CFR member and Rockefeller

trustee, Randall Robinson, lobbies on behalf of Africa for David

Rockefeller who created TransAfrica. Now there is another Rockefeller

offshoot of TransAfrica, with the help of CFR and Boule' member Rev. Leon

Sullivan, called the Constituency For Africa(CFA). The CFA is presently

headed by CFR-Trilateral Commission-Boule' member Andrew Young.

Africares, another dept. of TransAfrica, recently appointed to it's board

of directors from Richmond, Boule' members Doug Wilder and Earl Graves, as

well as AKA member Janet Ballard who is also with the OAU.



The CFA, TransAfrica, and Africares is financed by the Rockefellers

through the Ford Foundation, Carnegie Foundation and Rockefeller

Foundation. These wealthy white foundations also financed the so-called

summitt in Gabon, Africa of African leaders from America. Question?: Can

the very financers of our destruction, finance our freedom and liberation?

Somehow I doubt it. You can be sure that anything the superwealthy are

funding supposedly for us, will be paltive not curative.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 01:09:48 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)

Message-ID: <



Hello Gambians, and all Gambia-L members,

On

behalf of Ousman Jallow and his family, am sorry to announce the death of

their brother the late Abdou Jallow (may his soul rest in peace) who was

killed in a car crash on Thursday, 10/09/97 in Detroit. The Jallow family is

from Basse Santa -Su, but Abdou and his two brothers Ousman and Sulayman have

been living in the U.S for the last few years.

As all families wish, Ousman and his brother Saulayman would like to send

their brothers' remains back to his family. During this hard times emotional

and financial support is needed from anybody who can offer it.

The brothers are trying to send the body within a week, so if you can offer

help of any nature please contact Ousman Jallow at (913) 362-5082. Donations

to help transport the body can be mailed to:



Ousman Jallow

301 North 70th Terrace

Apt # 936

Kansas City, KS 66112







Thanks yours,

M. B. Krubally.















Dear Momodou: Thanks for your response! I am neither a fan of

Eurocentrism nor Afrocentrism. As you say, they are two sides of the

same coin.



"Societies rise and fall, and rise again: Rome, China, Egypt, Abyssinia

(Ethiopia), Ghana, Turkey (Ottoman empire), Britain, etc. In that sense

development is cyclical?"



However, knowledge, especially scientific knowledge, has gradually made

the lives of more and more people healthier and happier: less deaths at

birth, increased life expectancy,and the capacity to experience more of

the world, in general. And unless we argue that in spite of its strides,

even scientific progress is fraught with an in-built self-destructive

mechanism- nuclear weapons, unethical genetics - one should maintain

that this progress in linear. The difficulty lies, I believe, in making

a distinction between what can be alluded to as societal development,

and scientific progress. The former, generally ruled by men's beliefs,

fears, and passions, while the latter ruled generally by concrete

testable and falsifiable knowledge.



The moral indignation I feel against cannibalism has three sources,

namely: the growth of religious belief, scientific progress, and a

democratic outlook. It seems to me that most people would consider

cannibalism backward, and living in trees primitive; and that the

majority of people in the world would prefer living in Boston rather

than in the jungles of Irian Jaya. Unless you explain, perhaps, what you

mean by societal development (in case I am misunderstanding you), I do

not quite see what parameters a scientific proof here should consist of.



I beg your pardon for the tardy response.

Best regards,

Forwarded message:

>

> I am a British Citizen who formerly worked for ten years as a Lecturer in

> Agricultural Engineering in various universities in Eastern Africa. As a

> result of this and other work experience in Africa, I am familiar with most

> African farming conditions, and agricultural mechanisation problems. I am

> also married to a Tanzanian. I try to maintain contacts with Africa and

> have a limited knowledge of Swahili.

>

> I am now the director and owner of a British company, Rover International

> Limited, specialising in the renovation and export of used tractors to

> Africa. We concentrate mainly on Massey Ferguson tractors although we can

> supply almost any make and model. All tractors are thoroughly checked and

> repaired as necessary by a qualified engineer. Prices start from 2800

> pounds sterling.

>

> Although tractors are our main business, we also have experience of

> renovating and supplying motor vehicles including cars, pickups,

> minibuses and Land Rovers

>

> If you would like any further information, I can be contacted as indicated

> below:

>

> Email:

> World Wide Web:

> Fax: + 44 118 9540348 (0118 9540348 within UK)

> Tel: + 44 118 9540377 (0118 9540377 within UK)

> Tel (outside office hours)

> + 44 118 9618261 (0118 9618261 within UK)

> Postal Address:

> John Dumelow

> Director

> Rover International Limited

> 112 Loddon Bridge Road

> Woodley

> Reading

> Berkshire

> RG5 4AW

> UK

>

> Regards

>

> John Dumelow

> Director

> Rover International Limited

>

>







>Momodou Sallah, Pa M.M.Njie Executive director of Meridien Bank,

>Wendela Van Bilderbeek,and Jim Swetz of the Banjul American Embassy

>School have all been added to the Gambia-L shadow list through

>Commit. We welcome them to Gambia-l and look forward to their

>contributions.

>

>You can send your introductions to

>

>regards

>Momodou Camara





Hello everybody,



I am Wendela (a Hollandese is how they call me here in the gambia). I

subsribed to the list out of curiosity. Always interested in gambian

affairs. I am living in the gambia but to get up to dated is not easy here.

Let me be a member for a while and see what will come to my screen. Bye

Thanks.



wendela









List Administrator,

Please help me make sense out of this:

Every time I send a message to Gambia-L, I get an error message sent back

to me with the following information below. I have contacted my system

administrator and he said that he will look into it. I am getting many

postings of the same error message. Is there anything that can be done

about this? I would hate to think that my only solution would be to

unsubscribe.



Thank you.



The error message follows below:



Note that there are two error messages (user unknown type error) that were

generated from:



FCJallow and m.jawara

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



>From

Received: from chiron.healthnet.org by st6000.sct.edu (AIX 4.1/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA29280; Sat, 11 Oct 1997 12:11:45 -0400

Received: (from bin@localhost)

by chiron.healthnet.org (8.8.4/8.8.4)

id QAA20183; Sat, 11 Oct 1997 16:16:48 GMT

From:

Received: (from uucp@localhost)

by chiron.healthnet.org (8.8.4/8.8.4)

id QAA20178; Sat, 11 Oct 1997 16:16:46 GMT

Received: from f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.org by f0.n1200.z222.healthnet.org

with FTN (ifmail v.2.8f) id AA20119; Sat, 11 Oct 97 16:16:44 +0000

To:

Date: Sat, 11 Oct 97 02:21:35 +0000

Subject: Returned mail: User unknown

Message-Id: <

X-Ftn-Flags: PVT

X-Ftn-Msgid: f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.org 886e8273

X-Ftn-Replyto: 222:5788/0@healthnet UUCP

Auto-Submitted: auto-generated (failure)

X-Ftn-Via: ifmail 222:5788/0@healthnet, Sat Oct 11 1997 at 02:21 (2.11)

X-Ftn-Via: MsgTrack+ 222:1200/1, Sat Oct 11 1997 at 16:15 UTC

X-Ftn-Via: 222:1200/1 @19971011.161554 GEcho/386 1.10+

X-Eventual-Recipient:

Status: RO





From: Mail Delivery Subsystem <MAILER-DAEMON>



The original message was received at Sat, 11 Oct 1997 02:21:34 GMT

from fnet@localhost



----- The following addresses had permanent fatal errors -----

FCjallow



----- Transcript of session follows -----

550 FCjallow... User unknown



----- Message header follows -----



Return-Path:

Received: (from fnet@localhost) by f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.org (8.8.4/8.7) id

CAA05816 for FCjallow; Sat, 11 Oct 1997 02:21:34 GMT

X-Authentication-Warning: hawk.mrc.gm: fnet set sender to

using -f

Received: from f0.n1200.z222.healthnet.ftn by f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.ftn

with FTN (ifmail v.2.11) id AA5807; Sat, 11 Oct 97 02:21:34 +0000

Apparently-To: FCjallow

To: FCjallow <FCjallow>

From: "

<mjallow%st6000.sct.edu@f0.n1200.z222.healthnet.ftn>

Date: Fri, 10 Oct 97 17:48:53 +0000

Subject: Re: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winners

Message-ID: <

X-FTN-FLAGS: PVT

X-FTN-MSGID: st6000.sct.edu 71c89019

X-FTN-REPLYTO: 222:1200/0@healthnet does_not_match_any_address

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

X-FTN-KLUDGE: RFC-In-Reply-To: <

Jallow" at Oct\001RFC-X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by

CREN

X-FTN-Via: ifmail 222:1200/0@healthnet, Fri Oct 10 1997 at 17:57 (2.8f)

X-FTN-Via: MsgTrack+ 222:1200/1, Fri Oct 10 1997 at 18:21 UTC

X-FTN-Via: 222:1200/1 @19971010.182133 GEcho/386 1.10+



----- Message body suppressed -----





>From

Received: from chiron.healthnet.org by st6000.sct.edu (AIX 4.1/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA35686; Sat, 11 Oct 1997 12:19:43 -0400

Received: (from bin@localhost)

by chiron.healthnet.org (8.8.4/8.8.4)

id QAA21335; Sat, 11 Oct 1997 16:24:45 GMT

From:

Received: (from uucp@localhost)

by chiron.healthnet.org (8.8.4/8.8.4)

id QAA21330; Sat, 11 Oct 1997 16:24:43 GMT

Received: from f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.org by f0.n1200.z222.healthnet.org

with FTN (ifmail v.2.8f) id AA21185; Sat, 11 Oct 97 16:24:40 +0000

To:

Date: Wed, 08 Oct 97 17:21:09 +0000

Subject: Returned mail: User unknown

Message-Id: <

X-Ftn-Flags: PVT

X-Ftn-Msgid: f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.org 897af12f

X-Ftn-Replyto: 222:5788/0@healthnet UUCP

Auto-Submitted: auto-generated (failure)

X-Ftn-Via: ifmail 222:5788/0@healthnet, Wed Oct 8 1997 at 17:21 (2.11)

X-Ftn-Via: MsgTrack+ 222:1200/1, Sat Oct 11 1997 at 16:15 UTC

X-Ftn-Via: 222:1200/1 @19971011.161609 GEcho/386 1.10+

X-Eventual-Recipient:

Status: RO





From: Mail Delivery Subsystem <MAILER-DAEMON>



The original message was received at Wed, 8 Oct 1997 17:21:07 GMT

from fnet@localhost



----- The following addresses had permanent fatal errors -----

m.jawara



----- Transcript of session follows -----

550 m.jawara... User unknown



----- Message header follows -----



Return-Path:

Received: (from fnet@localhost) by f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.org (8.8.4/8.7) id

RAA09421 for m.jawara; Wed, 8 Oct 1997 17:21:07 GMT

X-Authentication-Warning: hawk.mrc.gm: fnet set sender to

using -f

Received: from f0.n1200.z222.healthnet.ftn by f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.ftn

with FTN (ifmail v.2.11) id AA9419; Wed, 08 Oct 97 17:21:07 +0000

Apparently-To: m.jawara

To: m jawara <m.jawara>

From: "

<mjallow%st6000.sct.edu@f0.n1200.z222.healthnet.ftn>

Date: Wed, 08 Oct 97 13:25:31 +0000

Subject: Any Gambia-Lers in France???

Message-ID: <

X-FTN-FLAGS: PVT

X-FTN-MSGID: st6000.sct.edu c53cf382

X-FTN-REPLYTO: 222:1200/0@healthnet does_not_match_any_address

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

X-FTN-Via: ifmail 222:1200/0@healthnet, Wed Oct 8 1997 at 13:33 (2.8f)

X-FTN-Via: MsgTrack+ 222:1200/1, Wed Oct 08 1997 at 14:22 UTC

X-FTN-Via: 222:1200/1 @19971008.142230 GEcho/386 1.10+



----- Message body suppressed -----









My heart goes out to Mr. Ousman Jallow and the Jallow family for the

tragic death and loss of their son/brother, Abdou Jallow.



MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE



AMEN



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Gambia-Lers,



I apologize for sending the "error message" message to the entire list. It

was meant to go ONLY to the list administrators:

Tony Loum and Abdou Touray.



My apologies, once again.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



My heart and deepest condolence go to the Jallow family. Death is a reality of

life, however, when it happens in such a tragic way to a young man away from,

it is devastating. I am sure every one of us is sadened by the news of Mr. Jal

low's untimely death! I personally express my sadness. The Jallow family, ple

ase accept my sympathy. May the deceased's soul rest in perfect peace



>

>>>HNS is looking for students to fill permanent positions in the following

>>>areas:

>>>

>>>Hardware Engineering (Positions in Germantown, MD & San Diego, CA):

>>>- Digital Hardware Design, Analog Hardware Design, Communications Theory,

>>>VLSI/ASIC Design (Analog/Digital CMOS, Semiconductor Physics), Digital

>>>Signal Processing (Theory/Architecture), Modulation/Synthesizer Design,

>>>Channel Coding Theory, Data Communications.

>>>

>>>Software Engineering (Positions in Germantown, MD & San Diego, CA):

>>>- Software subsystem validation testing, release testing; Embedded, real

>>>time software unit development; Network management system unit development;

>>>Software technology tool evaluation, selection, testing; Customer product

>>>support. Specific platforms in use at HNS include: HP/UX, SUN/UNIX, Intel

>>>80X86 microprocessors, i960 RISC, C, C++, UNIX, PASCAL, Ingress (RDBMS),

>>>DEC VAX/VMS workstations.

>>>

>>>Satellite Networks Division Engineering (Positions in Germantown, MD):

>>>-Project Engineers - work directly with our program managers to satisfy the

>>>post-sales technical requirements. They provide both system engineering

>>>and long-term technical support. Activities include defining the system

>>>design, traffic engineering, providing technical direction to vendors,

>>>customer acceptance, and application troubleshooting. Some travel

>>>required.

>>>-Applications Engineers - are an integral part of the marketing

>>>organization. They provide pre-sales technical support and proposal

>>>generation. Activities include satellite link analysis, traffic

>>>engineering, and systems engineering. The applications engineer ensures

>>>that the proposed design meets the requirements of the potential customer.

>>>Some travel required.

>>>

>>>Physical Design Engineering (Positions in Germantown, MD):

>>>- Mechanical Hardware Engineering (Development of module and equipment

>>>level electronic packaging solutions for HNS?s DirecTV, DSSPC, Cellular

>>>infrastructure and portable phone product lines.); Power Systems Hardware

>>>Engineering (Development of power systems for HNS?s DirecTV, DirecPC,

>>>Personal/Telephony Earth Station and Cellular products lines.); Agency

>>>Certification Hardware Engineering (Design, analysis and development of

>>>hardware for satellite and digital cellular carrier systems as they relate

>>>to the agency certifications.).

>>>

>>>RF Engineering (Positions located in San Diego, CA):

>>>RF Design Engineers - develop leading-edge wireless telecommunication

>>>products and systems. Product areas include: advanced digital Specialized

>>>Mobile Radio (SMR) for voice and data applications, hand-held portable

>>>phones for dual-mode GSM and geosynchronous satellite communication

>>>systems, advanced digital cellular phones. Design UHF/VHF synthesizers,

>>>receivers, and transmitters at the component level. Individuals will be

>>>responsible for supervised high-level and low-level design and

>>>documentation, implementation, unit testing and integration with complex

>>>communication systems.

>>>

>>>DSP Engineering (Positions located in San Diego, CA):

>>>Systems Engineers - work with real-time embedded systems. The positions

>>>entail: systems analysis; FEC algorithms; and firmware development -

>>>speech, coding, modems, and forward error correction.

>>>

>>>HNS also offers summer internships in engineering and business areas.

>>>

>>>Please visit with us while we are on campus for more information. If you

>>>are unable to see us on campus and would like to apply for an interview or

>>>internship please send a resume to:

>>>

>>>Fax: 301-428-2833

>>>E-mail:

>>>

>>>Corporate Staffing

>>>Hughes Network Systems

>>>11717 Exploration Lane

>>>Germantown MD 20876

>>>

>>>Hughes Network Systems

>>>Attn: HR

>>>10450 Pacific Center Court

>>>San Diego, CA 92121

>>>

>>>

>>>

>>

>>Joy Laskar

>>Assistant Professor

>>School of Electrical and Computer Engineering

>>777 Atlantic Drive

>>Atlanta, GA 30332-0250

>>

>>Office: 404-894-5268

>>Fax: 404-894-0222

>>email:

>>

>

>***************

>Jackie Nemeth

>Georgia Institute of Technology

>School of Electrical and Computer Engineering

>Room E276

>Atlanta, GA 30332-0250

>Phone: (404) 894-2906

>Fax: (404) 894-4641

>Email:

>WWW:

>

>

>

>

>

>

>





Francis Njie wrote:

>

> LatJor, please excuse the delay. Life's been terribly busy of late.

>

> I couldn't find my original posting on this matter. In any case, it was

> essentially a suggestion for further research on the feasibility and

> efficacy of such a petition.

>

> I could have taken up the effort back then with the right support. However,

> it's been about a year and I have moved on to other things-- The little

> time I have outside of work these days is taken up by other volunteer work.

> I would however give as much help as I can (especially if petition

> "signatures" can be submitted electronically) to any of the other 260

> members of gambia-l that decide(s) to take this up...

>

> - Francis

>

> At 01:54 AM 9/30/97 -0400, LatJor wrote:

> >Interested but need to be refreshed as to the what/why/how

> >of this issue.

> >

> >LatJor

> >

> >

> >I am also interested especially on how we can sign on electronically on

the petition

Habib



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 12:22:31 -0700

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.com

Subject: Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

Habib Ghanim wrote:

> > LatJor, please excuse the delay. Life's been terribly busy of late.

> > I couldn't find my original posting on this matter. In any case, it was

> > essentially a suggestion for further research on the feasibility and

> > efficacy of such a petition.

> > I could have taken up the effort back then with the right support. However,

> > it's been about a year and I have moved on to other things-- The little

> > time I have outside of work these days is taken up by other volunteer work.

> > I would however give as much help as I can (especially if petition

> > "signatures" can be submitted electronically) to any of the other 260

> > members of gambia-l that decide(s) to take this up...

> > At 01:54 AM 9/30/97 -0400, LatJor wrote:

> > >Interested but need to be refreshed as to the what/why/how

> > >of this issue.

> > >

> > >LatJor

> > >I am also interested especially on how we can sign on electronically on

> the petition

> Habibxx



Hi Moe!

Yes, I mean it. Try to look behind the facade created by media

propaganda. There you will find the dictatorial tendencies that have

characterised America=B4s actions both at home and on the international

scene. Would the following few examples fit the so called defender of

world freedom and democracy?



1)The continued imprisonment (up to 1990s and probably even up to now

because I don=B4t know what became of them) of some Black Panther members=



like Gary Rice and others whose names I have forgotten, who were framed

for bombing a house and killing a policeman who was in the house. The

trial was so cooked up that it could only have been with the intention

of neutralising them that they were found guilty. The main witness who

was a boy changed his story many times in court. He would say that the

Black Panther members were not responsible for the bombing in court in

the morning, come back in the afternoon all bruised up with swollen eyes

wearing dark shades and say they were responsible. The material evidence

has been proven to have been planted. They are (or were since the last

time I checked which was a few years back) still in prison. These are

those I know about. What about those I don=B4t know about? Shouldn=B4t Bi=

ll

Clinton free those political prisoners before sending Jesse Jackson

around the world to preach democracy which will definitely include

freeing political prisoners.



2) The bombing by a city (I can=B4t recall which because it has been some=



time since I saw the documentary and I did not record it) police force

(and I=B4m not sure if the FBI was involved) of a black movement in a

building using helicopter gunships and other heavy weapons.



3) The continued "imprisonment" of Indians in reserves.



4) The FBI=B4s calculated involvement in supplying drugs in black

neighbourhoods. Isn=B4t that genocide?



5) The daily brutalisation of thousands of black people by the police in

countless cities in the US. Don=B4t they have rights?



6) Going all the way to Panama and kidnapping Noriega.



7) Bombing Irak and killing innocent civilians because Iraki agents were

accused of plotting to kill George Bush. How many leaders did the CIA

kill? How about the plots to kill Castro? Remember the poisoned pen? Did

anyone bomb Washington?



8) The continued blockade of Cuba. If not trying to dictate the type of

leader, government system etc. that should be in place in Cuba, how else

can it be justified?



9) Putting sanctions on Libya in an effort to force it to hand over

suspects in the Lockerbie bombing. Suspects who others have proven

innocent. Would America hand over its citizens to stand trial in Libya

for for example, bombing raids carried out against Tripoli? Gaddafi has

offered to hand the suspects over to a neutral land but the offer has

been rejected. Why was the Oklahoma City bombing trial moved from the

city? Because the suspects could not get a fair trial there. Do you

think the Libyans can get a free trial in the US or Scotland? If America

is a true believer in democracy, it would believe in democracy for ALL

people and not just Americans.



The list can go on and on. Maybe the list members don=B4t have the time

to read long posts but there are many more instances to quote. One thing

we have to realise is that America and the West control the media and

feed the rest of the world what they want them to believe. In this

connection, if America is telling us to be democratic, we have to

analyse America to make sure that it is democratic in the first place.

Afterall, charity begins at home. And home (America) has a very brutal

history. Remember the blankets infected with smallpox given to Indians

to wipe them out? Remember slavery? Remember the Tuskegee experiment?

Remember others? Who knows which ones are going on now and will be

revealed 30 years on. A democratic country shouldn=B4t do such things.To

end, I=B4ll quote Roy, an Indian who used to speak at Hyde Park. Even

though the quotation might be out of place, it is something worth

mentioning. He said: "America is the only country in the world to have

gone from barbarism to decadence without having gone through

civilisation". Maybe there is something in it. =



Buharry.



P.S.

You wrote:

> I am flabbergasted!!!!!!!!!!!!!

> And, I find it funny too :-))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))).

> =



D.S.



Why?



-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Modou Jallow wrote:

> =



> Buharry, you wrote:

> =



> > To me, America and Bill Clinton are as dictatorial as those they pain=

t

> > as dictators (Saddam, Castro, Gaddafi etc.).

> =



> Do you really mean that????????????

> =



> I am flabbergasted!!!!!!!!!!!!!

> And, I find it funny too :-))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))).

> =



> Regards,

> =



> Moe S. Jallow

> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D

> PS

> Say HELLO to the family for me.



Sounds too funny for me......



The European Union commissioners have announced that agreement has

been reached to adopt English as the preferred language for European

communications, rather than German, which was the other possibility. As

part of the negotiations, Her Majesty's Government conceeded that

English spelling had some room for improvement and has accepted a

five-year phased plan for what will be known as EuroEnglish (Euro for

short).

In the first year, "s" will be used instead of the soft "c".

Sertainly, sivil servants will resieve this news with joy.

Also, the hard "c will be replaced with "k". Not only will this klear up

konfusion, but typewriters kan have one less letter.



There will be growing publik enthusiasm in the sekond year, when the

troublesome "ph" will be replaced by "f". This will make words like

"fotograf" 20 per sent shorter.



In the third year, publik akseptanse of the new spelling kan be

expekted to reach the stage where more komplikated changes are

possible. Governments will enkorage the removal of double letters,

which have always ben a deterent to akurate speling.

Also, al wil agre that the horible mes of silent "e"s in the languag is

disgrasful, and they would go.



By the fourth year, peopl wil be reseptiv to steps such as replasing

"th" by z" and "w" by " v"



During ze fifz year, ze unesesary "o" kan be dropd from vords

kontaining "ou", and similar changes vud of kors be aplid to ozer

kombinations of leters.

After zis fifz yer, ve vil hav a reli sensibl riten styl. Zer vil be no

mor trubls or difikultis and evrivun vil find it ezi tu understand ech

ozer. Ze drem vil finali kum tru.



______________________________________________________





Moe:

I really do not see how this european effort to make 'inglish

mor palatabul to zeir politikal agenda' any different than

that of the proponents of 'ebonics'. As I recall, many on this

list made a total mockery of it. I wonder what their opinions

are with this europeanization of the 'kwiin's inglish'!



LatJor





My Condolences to the Jallow family. Verily, every soul will perish, but

the dead of a loved one is always tragic. May Allah, the omnipotent, be

pleased with the late Abdou's soul; May He also guide the rest of us in

our desired aspirations to achieve our qualitative objectives and to die

in His path(amen)



Pa-Mambuna, Lexington



Greetings:

In view of the escalation of the fighting in our backyard -

casamance - along with the rising number of deaths caused by

the fighting, coupled with the thousands of displaced people,

we will have to sooner or later start talking about some of

the fundamental issues surrounding this conflict.

While I am in agreement with Moe that we must offer solutions

to our many problems, it is important to first make an effort

to identify what the problems are and their causes. Only then,

having thouroughly discussed these in an open and frank manner,

can we begin to offer solutions. (I think Moe would be in

agreement with me on this.)

In a previous posting, Mr. Sidibeh, in calling for greater

discussion on this issue touched, in passing, on the increasing

involovement of religion in our political lives. On the

Casamance conflict, he rightly pointed out that the leader of

the Independence Movement is a catholic priest - Diamacoune.

But I wonder if by pointing out this fact one ought to draw the

conclusion that the MFDC is a christian movement. I am not

suggesting that this is what Mr. Sidibeh was alluding to,

however, the likelihood of one arriving at this conclusion

is certainly possible. I therefore want to focus my attention

in this piece on perceptions and how they may play a part in

the situation in casamance as well as among gambians.

I am not sure what the religious demographics of casamance is,

but more than just focusing on the fact that the leader is a

catholic, we should ask ourselves two important questions:

1. Does the movement/rebels identify with a particular religion?

( In this case roman catholicism) If so it would be reflected

in their political manifesto, press releases, statements,...

2. Does the rank and file of the movement/rebels consist

largely of members of a specific religious faith? (In this

case, roman catholicism) If so it would be reflected if not

from official government sources or news releases, at least

in the names of the growing number of casualties on the

movement's/rebels' side.



What I have read, from an interview that FOROYAA did a few years

ago,on the leader of the MFDC - Fr. Diamacoune - as well as news

sources posted either on this list in days gone by, or currently

on the 'Bush' list,christianity does not seem to be part their

standard. How else could one rationalize the fact the the number two

man of the MFDC, one Salif Sadio, or another top official, Mamadou

Sane,are all non-christians(at least as far as their names suggests?

Perhaps someone may have information leading to an opposite view

to mine. If so please share it with the rest of us.)

However, there is a perception that the casamance

conflict does involve the clashing of islam and christianity.

Especially since the leader happens to be a religious figure.

After all he is a catholic priest.

This strong perception, particularly from the northern part of

senegal (and gambia, perhaps?), where power over the entire country

truly lies, could play a significant role in the decision-making of

the senegalese government. The powerful islamic brotherhoods (Mourides,

Tarriqiyas, ...) that dominate the religious landscape of the

north which also have significant political clout makes this

possibility even more real. Note that I am speaking of perceptions

and their possible influence in the conflict.

Casamance is well known for its traditionalism. Indiginous

religions are widely practiced in this area among the Jola,

Manjak, Bassari, ... This has always been a bitter pill with

christian and islamic evangelists in our sub-region. Could this

fact have played a role in the decision-making of a

pre-dominantly islamic senegalese government? For while Abdou

Diouf is openly saying that his government is committed to a

peaceful resolution of the conflict,a few days later the

senegalese forces were reported to have attacked a rebel base.

Of course I am not trying to be an apologetic for the 'rebels'.

I am only focusing here on one side of the conflict - the

dominant side.

The ethnic make up of the casamance is actually similar to the

rest of the senegambia. The difference lies in the numbers.

While the north is significantly populated by wolof, lebu,serer, tukulor,

mandinka, the south is largely populated by the jola, manjak, bassari.

It is easy to see the ethnic tension that could be generated given that

the seat of government and all its main arteries are centralized in

the north. The ethnic mix as I pointed out above points the way to

conflict. In my view, this factor is of more value in our evaluation

of the conflict than to make it look like the south views religion

as a factor in their struggle. When we look at the family names of

the leaders of the MFDC, as well as the casualties reported on their

side, one quickly observes that the overwhelming number are jolas!

(Fr. Augustine Diamacoune - leader, Mamdou Nkrumah Sane - deputy leader,

Salif Sadio - 'hard line guerrilla chief', Sarani Manga Badian (Badjan)

- exec. committee member (killed), Edmond Bora - deputy leader

(defected to gambia), Edgar Diedhiou (Jarju) - killed, ...)

It matters not then whether the number one of the MFDC is a christian,

the number two is a muslim, and so on. Ethnicity seems to play a more

important role.

I will stop here to hear what others have to say. There are many issues

to examine. However taking one point at a time and clearing

mis-perceptions along the way is a necessary step.

Some of these issues are:

1) the reasons given by the MFDC for calling for and

fighting for casamance independence;

2) senegalese government's stance against any calls for transforming

the country's territorial integrity;

3) gambia's position and actions/non-actions, particularly in relation

to the escalation of fighting;

4) Other nation's (like france) and international orgs (u.n., o.a.u.,

ecowas,...) positions and diplomacies;

5) religious groups/leaders and their positions on the issue. E.g.

Cardinal Hyacinthe Thiandoum of the senegalese arch-diocese's position in favor

of 'territorial integrity and national unity';

6) what were the two sides talking about and why did it break down;

7) the continuing 'house arrest' of Fr. Diamacoune and its impact on the

talks (or lack of). Esp. judging from the hardline tone of Mamadou

Nkrumah Sane, number two man of the MFDC. According to him, since

Diamacoune is under 'house arrest', Diamacoune cannot speak for the

MFDC, and that all talks are currently taking place 'on the ground

through weapons'.

8) other important issues others on the list have which I have not

mentioned.



Folks, now that we are being kept abreast of developments on this

conflict (especially in the 'Bush'), we need to begin discussing

this issue in depth. The news forwards should serve more as a

backdrop for our discussions. Remember, this is a 'Discussion Group',

not a 'Silent Reading Group'!



As far as I am concern, our freedom in the gambia is being threatened

by the fighting south of our border. Judging from the heavy fire power

being brought to bear by the senegalese government (over 3000 troops,

new 105mm canons, ...), as well as the resolve of the MFDC to continue

their struggle 'on the ground through weapons' there certainly does

not seem to be an end to the fighting anytime soon.

Someone once stated that 'the price of freedom, is eternal vigilance'!

Let us not be found wanting in the latter when the former - our freedom-

is being threatened.



LatJor





Modou Jallow wrote:

> My heart goes out to Mr. Ousman Jallow and the Jallow family for the

> tragic death and loss of their son/brother, Abdou Jallow.

>

> MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE

>

> AMEN

>

> afford.May Allah make his trip back as peaceful and merciful as possible. Amen

Question

Why do we have to take the body home ? It is much more expensive to

transport it back home than to bury here as required by the Holy Quran.

You get buried where ever you die and as soon as possible!!

I will help regardless .

Peace

Habib



Lamin Camara wrote:

>

> My heartfelt condolence goes to: the Jallow family, for the tragic death

> of their loved one (Abdou Jallow). May Allah grant the deceased Jannat,

> Amin!

>

> Lamin Camara.

>

> My heartfelt condolence goes to: the Jallow family, for the tragic

> death of their loved one (Abdou Jallow). May Allah grant the deceased

> Jannat, Amin!

>

> Lamin Camara.My sincere condolences to the Jallow family

Habib



<

> >Momodou Sallah, Pa M.M.Njie Executive director of Meridien Bank,

> >Wendela Van Bilderbeek,and Jim Swetz of the Banjul American Embassy

> >School have all been added to the Gambia-L shadow list through

> >Commit. We welcome them to Gambia-l and look forward to their

> >contributions.

> >

> Hello everybody,

>

> I am Wendela (a Hollandese is how they call me here in the gambia). I

> subsribed to the list out of curiosity. Always interested in gambian

> affairs. I am living in the gambia but to get up to dated is not easy here.

> Let me be a member for a while and see what will come to my screen. Bye

> Thanks.

>

> wendelaWelcome and we look foward to positive contributions for our mutual

benefits.

Peace

Habib



BUHARRY!



ONCE AGAIN, VERY, VERY, VERY BRILLIANT. THE PROBLEM WITH "WE" AFRICANS IS,

WE ARE THE VERY ONES WHO AID AMERICA AND THE WEST IN ALL THEIR

PROPAGANDA.... TOO SAD. WE HAVE A VERY LONG WAY TO GO...BUT HEY, YOU STAY

AWAKE. WITH A BUNCH OF "US", THERE IS HOPE FOR OUR FUTURE GENERATION.



PS! JUST ONE MORE LITTLE "horom"... THOUGH NOTHING TO DO WITH DEMOCRACY BUT

THE SAME AMERICAN/WESTERN MORALE: THE BAN ON LANDMINES, I BET IT WILL BECOME

AN ISSUE OF "HUMAN RIGHTS" WHEN AMERICA NO LONGER HAVE USE FOR THEM,AS SHE

CLEARLY INDICATED TO EVERYONE TO HEAR. THEY WILL THEN TURN TO PRESSURIZE

OTHERS WHO HAPPENS TO POSSESS LANDMINES. AND THROUGH ALL THIS PROCESS, SOME

OF US WILL BE SUPPORTING THEIR COURSE.



YOU'VE SAID IT ALL, SO NO NEED TO GO FURTHER.



"...AND KEEP UP THE VERY GOOD WORK DOWN THERE"



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai





Correction, please!



At 09:19 14/10/97 +0100, I wrote:



"...PS! JUST ONE MORE LITTLE "horom"... THOUGH NOTHING TO DO WITH DEMOCRACY BUT

>THE SAME AMERICAN/WESTERN MORALE:..."



I mean MORALS...not MORALE



Thanks for the patience.

Abdou Oujimai





>In view of the escalation of the fighting in our backyard -

>casamance - along with the rising number of deaths caused by

>the fighting, coupled with the thousands of displaced people,

>we will have to sooner or later start talking about some of

>the fundamental issues surrounding this conflict.



>I am not sure what the religious demographics of casamance is,

>but more than just focusing on the fact that the leader is a

>catholic, we should ask ourselves two important questions:

>1. Does the movement/rebels identify with a particular religion?

> ( In this case roman catholicism) If so it would be reflected

> in their political manifesto, press releases, statements,...



I don't think it does. Perhaps someone more knowledge on the matter can

correct/affirm this but from what I know, religious affiliation among the

Jolas is not as profound or significant as it is with other groups in the

Senegambian region. Most Christian Jolas have many close relatives that are

Muslim and vice versa. I think they see themselves as Jola first and

Muslim/Christian secondly (a lesson , perhaps, that the rest of us may think

about learning).



>I will stop here to hear what others have to say. There are many issues

>to examine. However taking one point at a time and clearing

>mis-perceptions along the way is a necessary step.

>Some of these issues are:

>1) the reasons given by the MFDC for calling for and

> fighting for casamance independence;



For whatever their rhetoric, it is generally recognised that the underlying

reasons come from the fact that while the region has served as a major

bread-basket for the country because of its relatively rich resources, the

people of the region, whose make up as mentioned earlier is decidedly

different from the north, are not well represented in government, the

political power structure, et cetera, and are accordingly neglected in the

country's development.



>2) senegalese government's stance against any calls for transforming

> the country's territorial integrity;



I think it is pretty clear that the government has not and will not concede

any change in the country's territorial integrity. Any concession in favour

of the separatists, they seem to believe, could lead to the wakening of the

remaining country's overall economy.



>3) gambia's position and actions/non-actions, particularly in relation

> to the escalation of fighting;



Gambia has tried to remain, or at least gives the illusion of remaining,

neutral throughout which, I beleive, helps the Senegalese government's side

more because of the geographic make-up of the region. While I am not sure

about present policy, Senegalese troops have in the past been permitted to

go through Gambian borders for rapid-deployment from the north. It should be

noted that Guinea-Bissau has also taken the stance of neutrality, at least

lately. I think it was when relations between Senegal and Guinea-Bissau were

at their lowest that the separatist movement had their biggest successes and

it was after relations improved significantly that the separatists were

moved to making peace agreements.



>4) Other nation's (like france) and international orgs (u.n., o.a.u.,

> ecowas,...) positions and diplomacies;



France has tried to act as brokers of peace but without much effect. The

O.A.U and ECOWAS have traditionally stayed away from the domestic affairs of

it's member states, a policy that has only recently changes but since this

affair has been around for some time, to date their has been no real

intervention.



I don't remember the issue being brought up in any significant manner in the

U.N. as another country would have to do so.



>5) religious groups/leaders and their positions on the issue. E.g.

> Cardinal Hyacinthe Thiandoum of the senegalese arch-diocese's position in



> favor of 'territorial integrity and national unity';



The Cardinal's recent proclamations are somewhat unprecedented. The Church

in general and Arch-Diocese of Senegal in particular have always advocated a

peaceful resolution but have otherwise remained, or again given the illusion

of remaining, neutral.



>6) what were the two sides talking about and why did it break down;



I think the two sides just agreed to stop fighting and come to the table to

talk but the latter never really took place in any substantive form. Why,

the peace agreement actually broke down, I don't know but I would venture to

mention that perhaps the separatists used the cease-fire period to

regroup/recoup or perhaps there were rifts within the movement that

developed and caused the break down in talks, but this is more speculation

on my part than anything fact-based other than the fact that they do not

seem to be speaking with one voice now.



>7) the continuing 'house arrest' of Fr. Diamacoune and its impact on the

> talks (or lack of). Esp. judging from the hardline tone of Mamadou

> Nkrumah Sane, number two man of the MFDC. According to him, since

> Diamacoune is under 'house arrest', Diamacoune cannot speak for the

> MFDC, and that all talks are currently taking place 'on the ground

> through weapons'.



Again, this seems to only add to the lack of unity among the separatists

and, only naturally, create a "factionization" within the movement.



>8) other important issues others on the list have which I have not

> mentioned.



While Gambia must remain neutral we cannot continue with a

non-interventionist policy. For one, refugees from the region are

increasingly dripping into our country. Secondly, the government troops are

using the borders at Gambia and Guinea-Bissau as walls to trap and kill in

their military maneuvers. As this continues it is only natural that

eventually the wars will spill over into the neighbouring countries and the

respective governments will have little choice in being involved militarily.



The fact that Gambia effectively divides the country is all the more reason

why we must make ourselves a part of the overall solution to the

long-standing crisis. As I have mentioned earlier, I believe the most

effective one would be a resumption of talks and studies on a unified

economy/confederation where the Cassamence movement is allowed to play

party. I firmly believe that a win-win solution can be found that gives

Cassamance much more autonomy than already exists within a newly defined

confederation and where the trade disputes between Gambia and Senegal can

also be solved. While Gambia and Senegal would be the two principal states

within the new confederation, the Cassamance region could be given special

status giving them more autonomy while still preserving Senegal's national

integrity and while also allowing the people of Cassamence to have more of a

say in their development vis-a-vis the overall development scheme of the

newly-defined confederation.



>As far as I am concern, our freedom in the gambia is being threatened

>by the fighting south of our border. Judging from the heavy fire power

>being brought to bear by the senegalese government (over 3000 troops,

>new 105mm canons, ...), as well as the resolve of the MFDC to continue

>their struggle 'on the ground through weapons' there certainly does

>not seem to be an end to the fighting anytime soon.

>Someone once stated that 'the price of freedom, is eternal vigilance'!

>Let us not be found wanting in the latter when the former - our freedom-

>is being threatened.



I agree. It is now generally accepted that there are many MFDC fighters in

the Gambia. You can go to places even within the KMC district, west of

Brikama, and find people who can easily point out those who are known to

be/have been fighters from Cassamence. We can no longer remain silent on the

issue.



Peace.



Latir Gheran







> Jabou,

> You know,I tried my best as the Supreme Alkaloo of Skull Kundaa not to

> cause a major confrontation between my REAL City and your so-called

> city,but I can see that you Gunjurians are bent on slighting the Finest

and

> the most Indispensable City in the Gambia.So,for the records,I want all

of

> you be warned that if indeed this confrontation takes place,the end would

> not be very pretty to watch, and that much of the blood that would be

> spilled would not come from my CITY.

>

> As for the Article you wrote about Shi'itism,please send it to me.Even

> though I don't share your extreme views on Islam and Religion,I

> nevertheless respect your right to your beliefs but that cannot mean that

I

> will not fight your Ideas.Because I am also a Fanatic of Secularism.I

have

> read too much of Islam and Islamic history to believe that any system

other

> than a SECULAR one would be good for a country with such multiplicity of

> religions as Gambia.The linchpin of my belief is that the proximity or

lack

> of it of a person's belief system to mine cannot and must not determine

my

> attitude towards that person.And that is the kind of Gambia I hope to

live

> and bring up my children in.And I very sincerely believe that it is my

> moral responsibility to engage in dialogue smart people like yourself who

> apparently hold a different view.Because with the kind arguments you

> normally put forward on the List here about religion,there is no way of

> telling whether in the event of you becoming a Minister of Religion in

the

> Future,You also would not threaten the Gambian Animists with annihilation

> just as our friend,Mr.Bojang,the former Religion Minister,did to the

> Ahmadiyas.So,its very vital that we discuss these issues as extensively

as

> possible.

>

> As for the other personal questions,I will send my response to them

through

> your personal mail.

>

> But going back the slighting you all of you other

> gambians(Jabou,Janneh,Sidibeh,LatJor) trying to do to my Venerable

> CITY................... ATTENTION!!!!!! to all of you

>

>

> Regards Basssss!

> ----------

> > From:

> > To:

> > Subject: Dusty Sukuru-kunda

> > Date: Monday, October 13, 1997 6:06 AM

> >

> > Bass,

> > Man, Serekunda is so dusty and crowded vthese days. It is also full of

> > trouble-makers so much so that these days, it is known as Chicago, by

the

> > folks. Why, even the new highway to be built from the airport to Banjul

> is

> > going to bypass that terrible place where the people,s pass time is

> walking

> > right smack in the middle of the road and daring cars to hit them. l

> think we

> > Gunjurians will just bypass it altogether.

> > On a more serious note, l have had a very hectic few months since l

> promised

> > to continue the issue of Shi'tism etc. l have been thinking of just

> e-mailing

> > my writings on the issue to your private e-mail since l have become

quite

> > dis-illusioned at the attitude towards religion and Islam in particular

> by

> > the group on the L. You see, l take this religion very seriously. One

> cannot

> > *****-foot about it, and l am not sure that most of the folk who call

> > themselves Muslims even know what this entails. Anyway, like l said, l

> will

> > send it to you in sections and you can share it if you think anyone is

> intere

> > sted.

> > l have been toying with the idea of going to Saudi Arabia to teach

> English.

> > Do you have any information about this sort of thing? l know other

people

> > around here who are interested. lf l do it, it would be on a seasonal

> > basis.Any info. you have will be greatly appreciated. l am also looking

> for

> > venture partnerrs in my clothing manufacture business in Gambia.

> >

> > Jabou Joh



Buharry,



I just want to say that you could not have put your arguement more

succinctly. One of the problems with Africa and Africans is that we

delve in "formal" education and neglet "political" education. As you

said, charity begins at home and I add, so does love and respect!



We must not only aspire for material good for our people but aslo self

dignity and respect from others. American democracy is a sham and

whoever does not see that, especially if tha person is black, needs some

reeducation.



Those same people who just a few years ago called African Nationalists

like Nelson Mandela terrorists whilst they embraced garbage like Mobutu,

Savimbi, Doe, etc. who brought nothing but mystry and suffering to their

people, do not have any moral right to preach democracy to anyone but

Americans. To this day black people are not free to walk any American

streets they choose. They have to reconsider before venturing.



Those same people who - and don't give me that Republican/Democrat crap,

they are two sides of the same coin - mined the ports of Nicaragua,

sponsored armed bandits to rape peasant women, destroy farms, burn down

schools and health stations of a DEMOCRATICALLY elected Sandista

government whilst in cahoots with the murderous Pinochet regime that had

with the help of The AMERICAN CIA overthrown the DEMOCRATICALLY elected

Allende government preaching democracy is like an Imam preaching

Christianity!



Don't get me wrong, The Rev. Jesse Jackson is a fine man but what the

"West", mark this word, what it really means is whereever white peolpe

live - it has nothing to do with the cardinal points of geography, so

that they don't have to refer to themselves in terms of race - what they

really mean by democracy, at least for "non-white" or "Third World"

people is not a system that benifits us but one that makes it easy for

them to isolate governments that have the interests of their people at

heart, torment them, whilst those that toe the line are condoned. A

system that allows them to continue to dominate the world through the

controll of the world's natural resources and consummer markets.

Remember Kuwait?.



This brother Moe does not want to tell me that he bought that crap about

Desert Storm being about restoring democracy?; there was no democracy in

Kuwait in the first place! What they were doing in The Persian Gulf was

restoring the status quo that allowed them a free hand out there. It is

at these times that they pat the blackman on the back and call him

heroic, but when he gets back to America they call him ******!



What they were doing in The Gulf was making sure that Sadam did not

maintain controll of those vast oil fields and the potential revenues

that would be availed him being as unpredictable and Anit-Zionistic as

he is.



What Clinton should have appointed Rev. Jackson to do was set up a forum

together with tested African patriots and the OAU to look into how

reparations to Africa might be effected, and not comming up with old

wine in new bottles!



A. Kabir Njie.





Hello



I want to inform you about the co-operation between Norwegian Insurance

Company Vesta, and the SOS Children's Village in the Gambia.



Vesta built a medical clinic which was completed three months ago, and is

going to be handed over to the SOS Gambia Friday 17th Oct 97.



The insurance company contacted me seeking advice weather they should

continue to support the project, or just hand it over or start a new

project. I adviced them to continue to support and supervise the

management of the clinic, due to the high financial expenses that comes

with running a medical clinic.



The money for this clinic was collected from every worker at Vesta, who

gave NOK 50,00 pr. month.

The project is estimated to cost NOK 9.000.000.



We, the Gambians in Bergen are going to have a cultural evening together

with the Vesta Insurance Company in the middle of November. The reason

for this is to have good contact with the Gambians residing in Bergen.



We hope a lot of people will show up, and bring some good ideas.





However, the officials from Vesta, Bergen expressed their dismay from a

fax massage they received from the Gambia which stated that the opening

ceremony has been postponed due to political instability presently in the

Gambia.When I was confronted with this information by the Vesta official,

I was confused and could not answer. Anyway, I explained to them that I

was not aware and still not aware of any political instability currently

prevailing in the Gambia.

He said that the air ticket already was booked, and they planned to open

on Friday and return back in Bergen on Monday.

I wonder if any one has information on this.



Thanks

Alhagi



Hi all,



If anyone can help this gentlemen with his question, please

respond to him directly. Thanks! Andy



> Andy, thanks for your reply,

>

>I have a question you might be able to answer.

>My wife and I spent a holiday in The Gambia twice the last two years.

>The first time we got acquainted with a young guy who used to work at

>the Atlantic hotel in Banjul as an official tourist guide. Because of a

>lack of tourists he lost his job later. The second time we were there,

>he operated as our private guide and friend.

>Because of our gratitude towards him we named our son (my son's official

>name, born July this year) after him. His name is Modou Musa. Do you

>happen to know what these words either separate or in combination

>actually mean?

>

>Best Regards,

>Elbert Bakker

>abakker@dow.com









Glad to hear of this clinic, but where is it situated in the Gambia ?

Can that have anything to do with rumours of instability ? I think if

it=B4s close to the Casamance-refugees comming in, or ? Asbj=F8rn =

Nordam





Hi,



As you can see I'm way behind in my mail. I have a hard copy of the

constitution but I have to find it, its buried somewhere in the rubbles in my

office. I also had a scanned electronic copy, but some of my files were

accidentally deleted. Our system admin should have backup copies though, its

just finding the time to dig thru thousands of mail. If I'm able to retrieve

these files I'll post it to the group. The hard copy I'll definitely look for.



regards,



sarian







> Njaga, greetings:

> You wrote:

> >I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambian

>

> >constitutions. i must have missed it if and when it was

>

> >posted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee....

>

> > if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and al

>

> >those who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post it to

>

> >me????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh.

> A while back we did make an effort to have the

> 'Draft Constitution' in electronic form. I believe Sarian

> and Abdou (or Momodou?) might still have it. Mine has

> disappeared (so much for patriotism). I am not aware of anyone

> having a copy of the actual constitution in electronic form,

> however, there may be someone in the list who has a hardcopy

> of it. If so we would all (I think) like to have it. Perhaps

> the same effort we made with the Draft could be done with the

> actual operative one.

> Let me know when you know something.

>

> LatJor

>





Thanks Sarian:

As soon as you are able to locate the hardcopy and/or files

of the constitution pleas let us know. That way Buharry will

not have to mail his only copy across continents.



LatJor





Bass...

Thanks for sharing your dialogues with sis. Jabou. It was most

enlightening and as you stated it is important for us to have

open honest discussions on the subject of religion, for all

the reasons you sighted. I commend Jabou also for allowing

Bass to forward parts of their dialogue. We miss hearing from

her.

On the SereKunda issue, I am also a citizen of your city

having lived their for several years. So relax bro. it was all

a big joke.



LatJor





Bakary Gibba has been added to the list. Welcome to our Bantaba

and please send a brief intro. to our group. Our address is:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu



LatJor

>

> Hi folks !

>

> kindly add my cousine Bakary Gibba to the list. His e-mail account is

> bgibba@interlog.com

>

> Thanks

>

> Karafa Badjie

> Dept. of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine

> Faculty of Medicine

> UBC

>

> @e,

>

>





Latjor, you wrote:



> Moe:

> I really do not see how this european effort to make 'inglish

> mor palatabul to zeir politikal agenda' any different than

> that of the proponents of 'ebonics'. As I recall, many on this

> list made a total mockery of it. I wonder what their opinions

> are with this europeanization of the 'kwiin's inglish'!

>

> LatJor



Latjor,

Very funny of you. I appreciate the sense of humor in you. Maybe, we will

soon be forced to speak German...heh? (No offense to the Germans on the

list).



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Latjor, you wrote:



> Greetings:

> In view of the escalation of the fighting in our backyard -

> casamance - along with the rising number of deaths caused by

> the fighting, coupled with the thousands of displaced people,

> we will have to sooner or later start talking about some of

> the fundamental issues surrounding this conflict.

> While I am in agreement with Moe that we must offer solutions

> to our many problems, it is important to first make an effort

> to identify what the problems are and their causes. Only then,

> having thouroughly discussed these in an open and frank manner,

> can we begin to offer solutions. (I think Moe would be in

> agreement with me on this.)



Latjor,



Once again, as usual, you have broken down the scenario in bits and

pieces that we can handle. I think that the situation is far more complex

that previously thought. After reading your message, I realized that I was

not aware of almost half of the points you raised. I agree with you that

now should be a good time to address these issues otherwise we may have to

resort to the phrase "had we known.....". Unfortunately, it appears that

only a handful of members (Latir being one of them) are ready to come

forward with solutions and suggestions. I must confess that I do not have

access to any current information about the Cassamance region. Thus, my

silence on this matter. I hope that the list members back home will assist

us in this regard as information becomes availble.



Once again, thanks for the elaborated points you outlined in your message.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Habib, you wrote:



> Question

> Why do we have to take the body home ? It is much more expensive to

> transport it back home than to bury here as required by the Holy Quran.

> You get buried where ever you die and as soon as possible!!

> I will help regardless .

> Peace

> Habib



Mr. Ghanim,



This is a question that I cannot answer simply because it may be in

conflict with the teachings of the Quran. I remember last year during the

pilgrimage, one of my uncles lost his life during the hajj because of high

blood pressure. Not one member of my family suggested that he be taken

home to the Gambia for burial. In fact, there was some excitement among

the members of the family in that it is considered good luck to die (and

be buried) in the holy land during hajj.



As we apply the same morale to christian countries, it becomes unbearable

for a family to live with such a thing. In most cases, they (the family)

would rather have the victim transported back to the country of origin for

burial. I am not sure how this is handled in other Arab countries other

that Saudi Arabia but it would seem that no country could have control of

a corpse's burial without the consent of the immediate family members.



Whether or not this conflicts with the Quran, I cannot say. Personally,

though, I would want to be buried alongside my family members, if

possible. But, who will make that decision? My family, I hope.



Maybe you can shed some light on this. What'd you say?



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Mr. Njie, you wrote:

>

> Buharry,

>

> This brother Moe does not want to tell me that he bought that crap about

> Desert Storm being about restoring democracy?; there was no democracy in

> Kuwait in the first place! What they were doing in The Persian Gulf was

> restoring the status quo that allowed them a free hand out there. It is

> at these times that they pat the blackman on the back and call him

> heroic, but when he gets back to America they call him ******!

>

> A. Kabir Njie.



I beg your pardon!



Where do I come in on this? My response to Buharry's message was supposed

to be an intentional joke, my friend. You see, Buharry and I go a long way

back. When I came to America, he was the one that ecouraged me to go

to school, and also the one who convinced me to move from "dry" Louisiana

to Georgia while he was still going to college in Alabama. To me, he is

still some one I look up to.



Now, for you to attack me for simply making a commentary joke to someone I

know, sounds very unapealing. Yes, I had "formal" education and neglected

"political" education because I am not and have no desire of being a

POLITICIAN. My parents thought me that there were better ways to serve a

country than being a politician. My entire family is in the business of

providing goods and services to the public and I do not intend to sway

outside that domain. I hate to boast but I am a product of Gambia High

school (Class of 1986). My parents also thought me that "to be second" was

"to be first place looser". For that reason, I was second only once (Form

2) and I paid dearly for that. In 1986, I graduated with a Division 1

Distinction, the only one in GHS. Some said, I achieved first throughout

the nation, but I was never there to see it. My father quickly snatched me

away to help in the business. Mrs. Jow, the current education Secretary,

was vice principal and she begged my father to let me go to sixth form but

he declined. Oh yes,this brings back memories: My favorite and most

fearless head boy was Alpha Robinson. Yes, I remember his speech on speech

day in which he told the pricipal M.I. Jagne, and president Jawara off.

Latjor might remember that.



Mr. Njie, If I need to be "reeducated", then it must be in the egineering

sciences. Give me some numbers and mathematical equations and I will show

you what I can do. I think it is very premature to simply judge someone by

what and how he/she writes. Now I see why a great many members of Gambia-L

remain silent. I respect everyone's opinion even if it is different from

mine. Furthermore, Gambia-L (along with many other usenet and newsgroups

that I belong to), is an escape for me to get away from the "slave nature"

of corporate America and learn new things. To me, that's learning filled

with fun. I just hope that you do not preconceivably judge everyone by

what they write. And I must add, "I am not a writer". Period.



Thank you for your input, though. If I must say it, it is better to voice

your opinion than to hide in the bushes....and I admire you for that.



Have a wonderful day!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

Hello Gambia-Lers,



I will be in the bay area, San Francisco, during the period of Oct. 15

thru October 21. I would like to know if it would be possible for us to

get together (this weekend) during my visit.



Kindly let me know by tomorrow evening by private mail (with contact

numbers).



Hope to see you in sunny California!



Thank you in advance.



Andy Lyons wrote:

>

> Hi all,

>

> If anyone can help this gentlemen with his question, please

> respond to him directly. Thanks! Andy

>

> > Andy, thanks for your reply,

> >

> >I have a question you might be able to answer.

> >My wife and I spent a holiday in The Gambia twice the last two years.

> >The first time we got acquainted with a young guy who used to work at

> >the Atlantic hotel in Banjul as an official tourist guide. Because of a

> >lack of tourists he lost his job later. The second time we were there,

> >he operated as our private guide and friend.

> >Because of our gratitude towards him we named our son (my son's official

> >name, born July this year) after him. His name is Modou Musa. Do you

> >happen to know what these words either separate or in combination

> >actually mean?

> >

> >Best Regards,

> >Elbert Bakker

> >

Mohamed for Modou

Musa for Musa(Moses)

Habib



Considering AOL??..............you may want to Reconsider.



Hello Netters,



As a BETA tester of most of the communication and browser software

(netscape, Explorer, AOL, Prodigy... etc) before it is released, I was

forwarded the following message earlier today (Normally it is first tested

for compatibility before a release). This could be just another hoax but I

have not been able to verify its validity. In most cases, AOL is one of

the best Internet software packages available but I wouldn't be surprised

if there is indeed a bug in their new 4.0 release. As far as I know, it

was not available to download as a BETA version which leads me to suspect

some trouble. So, to ALL of the AOL users out there, you might want to

read this........



Please check with the following if you have any doubts.



The U.S. Dept. of Energy Internet Hoaxes site:

http://ciac.llnl.gov/ciac/CIACHoaxes.html#aolcookie



Also the National Computer Security Association site:

http://www.ncsa.com/virus/aolcookie.html



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



---------- Forwarded message ----------



>From a former AOL employee:



I'll try and cut through the crap, and try to get to the point of this

letter. I used to work for America Online, and would like to remain

anonymous for that reason. I was laid off in early September, but I

know exactly why I was laid off, which I will now explain:



Since last December, I had been one of the many people assigned to

design AOL 4.0 for Windows (AOL 4.0 beta, codenamed Casablanca). In

the beginning, I was very proud of this task, until I found out the true



cost of it. Things were going fine until about mid-February, when me

and 2 of my colleagues started to suspect a problem, an unexplainable

'Privacy Invasion', with the new version. One of them, who is a master

programmer, copied the finished portion of the new version (Then 'Build

52'), and took it home, and we spent nearly 2 weeks of sleepless nights

examining and debugging the program, flipping it inside-out, and here is



what we found.



Unlike all previous versions of America Online, version 4.0 puts

something in your hard drive called a 'cookie'. (AOL members click <A

HREF="a

ol://4344:1047.g334.8411481.532897009">here</A> for a

definition). However, the cookie we found on Version 4.0 was far more

treacherous than the simple internet cookie. How would you like

somebody looking at your entire hard drive, snooping through any (yes,

any) piece of information on your hard drive. It could also read your

password and log in information and store it deep in the program code.

Well, all previous versions, whether you like it or not, have done this

to a certain extent, but only with files you downloaded. As me and my

colleagues discovered, with the new version, anytime you are signed on

to AOL, any top aol executive, any aol worker, who has been sworn to

secrecy regarding this feature, can go into your hard drive and retrieve



any piece of information that they so desire. Billing, download

records, e-mail, directories, personal documents, programs, financial

information, scanned images, etc ... Better start keeping all those

pictures on a floppy disk!



This is a totally disgusting violation of our rights, and your right to

know as well. Since this is undoubtably 'Top Secret' information that I



am revealing, my life at AOL is pretty much over. After discovering

this information, we started to inform a few other workers at America

Online, so that we could get a large enough crew to stop this from

happening to the millions of unfortunate and unsuspecting America Online



members. This was in early August. One month later, all three of us

were unemployed. We got together, and figured there was something we

had to do to let the public know.



Unemployed, with one of us going through a divorce (me) and another who

is about to undergo treatment for Cancer, our combined financial

situation is not currently enough to release any sort or article. We

attepted to create a web page on three different servers containing

in-depth information on AOL 4.0, but all three were taken down within 2

days. We were running very low on time (4.0 is released early this

winter), so we figured our last hope to reveal this madness before it

effects the people was starting something similar to a chain letter,

this letter you are reading. Please do the following, to help us expose



AOL for who they really are, and to help us and yourself recieve

personal gratification for taking a stand for our freedom:



1. Tell people who aren't on America Online in person, especially

important people (Private Investigators, Government workers, City

Council)



2. If the information about the new version isn't exposed by the time

aol is released early this winter, for your own protection, DON'T

DOWNLOAD AOL 4.0 UNDER ANY CONDITION !!!



Thank you for reading and examining this information. Me and my

colleagues hope that you will help us do the right thing in this

situation. Enjoy America Online (just kidding!).



Regards,

A former AOL employee



















> Hi there!

> The name: Modou Musa are actually two different names and both of them

are

> Gambianized versions of what were originally Islamic names.The first one:

> Modou is originally Mohamed which later on changed to momodou, which in

> turn is shortened to only Modu.Many Gambian Mandinka moslems tend to name

> their first male born child after Modu.

>

> As for Musa,that one is originally Mousaa as in the quran but the long

> middle vowel became shortened to adapt to the Gambian(Mandinka) sound

> system.Now,if you happen to have a first new born whom you want to name

> after a friend of yours whose name is MUSA,you can prefix it with

> Modou.That way, your child would end up getting two proper names.

>

> This rule is not always obyed,because your friend whose name you want to

> give to your son may be Modou Musa,and you can, in that case, take the

> whole package and give it to your child.And I am sure you are aware that

in

> Gambian Culture ,there is an eternal bond between two people who have

been

> named after each other.

>

> So,I hope this answers your question.And please feel free to ask any

other

> if you want to ..... and until then,keep up the good work down there!

>

> Regards Basss



Moe!

Zanks very much! Zat was very sveet.Zis new speling wuld sav me a lot of

trubl in ze futur.



kep up ze god vork dovn zer!



Regards Bas!



> Sounds too funny for me......

>

> ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 05:42:07 PDT

> To:

> Subject: The Beautiful English Language

>

>

>

> The European Union commissioners have announced that agreement has

> been reached to adopt English as the preferred language for European

> communications, rather than German, which was the other possibility. As

> part of the negotiations, Her Majesty's Government conceeded that

> English spelling had some room for improvement and has accepted a

> five-year phased plan for what will be known as EuroEnglish (Euro for

> short).

> In the first year, "s" will be used instead of the soft "c".

> Sertainly, sivil servants will resieve this news with joy.

> Also, the hard "c will be replaced with "k". Not only will this klear up

> konfusion, but typewriters kan have one less letter.

>

> There will be growing publik enthusiasm in the sekond year, when the

> troublesome "ph" will be replaced by "f". This will make words like

> "fotograf" 20 per sent shorter.

>

> In the third year, publik akseptanse of the new spelling kan be

> expekted to reach the stage where more komplikated changes are

> possible. Governments will enkorage the removal of double letters,

> which have always ben a deterent to akurate speling.

> Also, al wil agre that the horible mes of silent "e"s in the languag is

> disgrasful, and they would go.

>

> By the fourth year, peopl wil be reseptiv to steps such as replasing

> "th" by z" and "w" by " v"

>

> During ze fifz year, ze unesesary "o" kan be dropd from vords

> kontaining "ou", and similar changes vud of kors be aplid to ozer

> kombinations of leters.

> After zis fifz yer, ve vil hav a reli sensibl riten styl. Zer vil be no

> mor trubls or difikultis and evrivun vil find it ezi tu understand ech

> ozer. Ze drem vil finali kum tru.

>

> ______________________________________________________

>



Moe,



I just want to tell you that if your reply to Buharry was meant to be a

joke then you should have sent it to his private e-mail address. Then I

and Oujimai would not have seen the need to reply to your "joke".



I do not think that Buharry too perceived it as a joke; if he did it was

certainly not evident in his reply, for that was a serious posting as

far as I am corcerned.



And for your imformation I am already a practicing engineer. For me

learning is an endless process. My e-mail address is at Aviaplan, the

leading Norwegian architectural and planning company that is responsible

for among other projects the planning and designing of the new airport

being built just outside Oslo and projected to be the biggest in Europe

(some say the world) when it gets operational next year, but who is

interested in that?



Yes I am very much interested in politics because I am very much

interested in the future of my children and grand children, the future

of your children and grand children.



A beraucrat without political education is like a ship without a

compass. You don't have to a politician or have political ambitions to

be politically mature. For me political participation is a must. You are

proud of Alpha Robinson because he told the principal M. I. Jagne and

president Jawara off, but it sounds to me that you will never do that

yourself.



When my children get bigger and show any interest in politics I will be

the proudest father, for it wil be sign that they love themselves and

their people and recognize the fact that they have a duty to serve them

no matter the consequences.



You said you are not a writer; neither am I.



A. Kabir Njie.



I sent in 3 messages this morning but I do not think they posted at all.



Tony Loum, is the LISTSERV experiencing some problems?



Just a test.



Moe



Hello there,



I tried sending this piece some hours ago and it never popped on on my

screen again which may mean it was not successfully delivered. So here I

try again.



A. Kabir Njie

>

> I just want to tell you that if your reply to Buharry was meant to be

> a joke then you should have sent it to his private e-mail address.

> Then I and Oujimai would not have seen the need to reply to your

> "joke".

>

> I do not think that Buharry too perceived it as a joke; if he did it

> was certainly not evident in his reply, for that was a serious posting

> as far as I am corcerned.

>

> And for your imformation I am already a practicing engineer. For me

> learning is an endless process. My e-mail address is at Aviaplan, the

> leading Norwegian architectural and planning company that is

> responsible for among other projects the planning and designing of

> the new airport being built just outside Oslo and projected to be the

> biggest in Europe (some say the world) when it gets operational next

> year, but who is interested in that?

>

> Yes I am very much interested in politics because I am very much

> interested in the future of my children and grand children, the future

> of your children and grand children.

>

> A beraucrat without political education is like a ship without a

> compass. You don't have to a politician or have political ambitions to

> be politically mature. For me political participation is a must. You

> are proud of Alpha Robinson because he told the principal M. I. Jagne

> and president Jawara off, but it sounds to me that you will never do

> that yourself.

>

> When my children get bigger and show any interest in politics I will

> be the proudest father, for it wil be sign that they love themselves

> and their people and recognize the fact that they have a duty to serve

> them no matter the consequences.

>

> You said you are not a writer; neither am I.

>

> A. Kabir Njie.



WHY I 'HATE' PEEPERS



That caption is too general.

Besides, I don't really hate the peepers.

I think I do two things: don't like them and admire them.

Not that I don't like them, it is what many of them do

that I don't admire.

I admire them because they enjoy reading and can withstand

the urge to write by not writing.

I don't like them because when I say 99 good things,

they don't bother to praise me at all;

But when I say ONLY 1 thing that they don't like,

they hit me hard on my face.

What celebrated peepers who break the bonds of peeperdom

should do ...

Is learn to disagree with another's view without abusing.

I accept critique but feel bad when someone abuses me for nothing

Because I am not capable to abuse that person in return.

The personalities behind the names on Gambia-L varies --

To me, ALL Gambia-Lers are people who can help me or my children.

So, I don't abuse any one of them!

About myself: my kids will find it

unfortunate that their aunt or uncle abuses their father for nothing!

Gambia-L fills part of my life,

Without it, life is completely different ...

Well, that means, I will have to make do with abuses also...

What a life!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 12:27:38 -0400 (EDT)

Please, be warned that some may find this explicit in nature.



> The British Government's policy of socialized medicine has recently

> been

> broadened to include a service called "Proxy Fathers". Under the

> government plan, any married woman who is unable to become pregnant

> through the first five years of her marriage may request the service of a

> proxy father - a government employee who attempts to solve the couple's

> problem by impregnating the wife.

>

> The Smiths, a young couple, have no children and a proxy father is due to

> arrive. Leaving for work, Mr. Smith says, "I'm off. The government man

> should be here soon." Moments later a door-to-door baby

> photographer rings the bell................

>

>

>*ding dong*

>

>

> Ms Smith: "Good morning."

>

> Salesman: "Good morning, madam. You don't know me, but I've come

> to..."

>

> Ms Smith: "No need to explain, I've been expecting you.

>

> Salesman: "Really? Well, good. I've made a specialty of babies,

> especially twins."

>

> Ms Smith: "That's what my husband and I had hoped. Please come in

> and have a seat."

>

> Salesman: (Sitting) "Then you don't need to be sold on the idea?"

>

> Ms Smith: "Don't concern yourself. My husband and I both agree this

> is the right thing to do."

>

> Salesman: "Well, perhaps we should get down to it."

>

> Ms Smith: (Blushing) "Just where do we start?"

>

> Salesman: "Leave everything to me. I usually try two in the

> bathtub, one on the couch and perhaps a couple on the bed.

> Sometimes the living room floor allows the subject to

> really spread out."

>

> Ms Smith: "Bathtub, living room floor? No wonder it hasn't worked

> for Harry and me."

>

> Salesman: "Well, madam, none of us can guarantee a good one

> every time, but if we try several locations and I shoot

> from six or seven angles, I'm sure you'll be pleased with

> the results. In fact, my business card says, 'I aim to

> please.'"

>

> Ms Smith: "Pardon me, but isn't this a little informal?"

>

> Salesman: "Madam, in my line of work, a man must be at

> ease and take his time. I'd love to be in and out in five

> minutes, but you'd be disappointed with that."

>

> Ms Smith: "Don't I know! Have you had much success at this?"

>

> Salesman: (Opening his briefcase and finding baby pictures) "Just

> look at this picture. Believe it or not, it was done on

> top of a bus in downtown London."

>

> Ms Smith: "Oh, my!!"

>

> Salesman: "And here are pictures of the prettiest twins in town.

> They turned out exceptionally well when you consider their

> mother was so difficult to work with."

>

> Ms Smith: "She was?"

>

> Salesman: "Yes, I'm afraid so. I finally had to take her down to

> Hyde Park to get the job done right. I've never worked

> under such impossible conditions. People were crowding

> around four and five deep, pushing to get a good look."

>

> Ms Smith: "Four and five deep?"

>

> Salesman: "Yes and for more than three hours, too. The mother got

> so excited she started bouncing around, squealing and

> yelling at the crowd. I couldn't concentrate. I'm

> afraid

> had to ask a couple of men restrain her. By that time

> darkness was approaching and I began to rush my shots.

> When the squirrels began nibbling on my equipment I just

>

> Ms Smith: "You mean they actually chewed on your, eh.., equipment?"

>

> Salesman: "That's right, but it's all in a day's work. I consider

> my work a pleasure. I've spent years perfecting my

> patented

> technique. Now take this baby, I shot this one in the

> front window of a big department store."

>

> Ms Smith: "I just can't believe it."

>

> Salesman: "Well, madam, if you're ready, I'll set up my tripod so that

> we can get to work."

>

> Ms Smith: "TRIPOD?!?"

>

> Salesman: "Oh yes, I have to use a tripod to rest my equipment on.

> It's much too heavy and unwieldy for me to hold while I'm

> shooting. Ms Smith?...Ms Smith?...My word, she's fainted!



Regards

Moe S. Jallow





If not, please accept myapology.For those copyright-minded individuals, well...you will just have tocringe on this one :-)))))))))).Enjoy!Regards,Moe S. Jallow=========================================================================="The Secret Relationship Between the International Bankers and Civil RightsOrganizations"---------------------------------------------------------------------------What African people lack in developing a strategy for freedom, justice,equality, and independence is an analysis of the wealthy and the name of anenemy that directly impacts our comm(unity) in an adverse manner. TheAfrican community is far too vague in positively identifying who it is thathas the wealth and power available to construct such an onslaught againstour people. We always hear theories of the government is behind it, or it'sthe white man, or it's the system. Hardly ever is there a name given. Buthow vague is the white man if your accused of a crime? Not only is yourname going to be identified but he's now breaking you all the way down toyour DNA, after he checks every orifice of the body. Here we are not eveninterested in the name of the people orchestrating our genocide. Those incontrol of wealth can ease conditions or strangle movement in the Africancommunity through control of what are termed "traditional civil rightsorganizations".The most profound and informative analysis of wealthy whites,international bankers, and their impact on the African community is ofcourseSteve Cokely's analysis. For he has given us a grid, based on theinformation, to place over the confusing signals we constantly receive fromBlack leadership. The framework Cokely has developed gives us a roadmap tofollow the money trail to the unseen forces that control the puppet stringson the Negro puppet leaders. It is the understanding of this framework thathas helped me to know where to look for the information, that I might helpdistribute that information and expand on the information Cokely has givenus to the best of my ability.The Rockefeller family is the pinnacle of a powerful banking family in thewest and has shaped America, Black and white, as a potter shapes his clayinto the desired shape. Since John D. Rockefeller acquired his fortune inoil and founded the Standard Oil CO., the Rockefeller family has beenconcentrating more and more power and control over every aspect of Americanlife. Concentration of wealth in a few hands leaving the masses of peopledestitute. Wealthy whites only concern with poor people is to make sure theydon't interrupt the flow of business by civil disturbance. Conditions ofpoverty create civil disturbances when the people have had enough. Sowealthy whites have learned it is in their best interest to grantconcessions or ease conditions that would make life just a little moretolerable for the poor. Many social service programs and organizations,who's job it is to ease conditions were created by wealthy whitephilanthropists for those reasons.This concept of developing social programs, which usually require socialworkers, was developed in London by Arnold Toynbee. His concept was tohave social workers set up among the poor through settlement houses torecord activities and names of the poor. Arnold Toynbee was a member ofthe Round Table group, a secret society started by Cecil Rhodes of theRhodes scholarship Trust. Cecil Rhodes murderous exploits in South Africawere financed by Baron Rothscild, another member of the Round Table group.The Royal Institute for International Affairs grew out of the Round Tableand is the parent organization of the Council on ForeignRelations.(Anglo-American Establishment" by Carrol Quigley) The CFR isfinanced and chaired by David Rockefeller. White philanthropists becameinterested in profiles on the Black community and would lend money tonegroes who would write up profiles. Names like Andrew Carnegie, GeorgePeabody, Rockefeller, Julius Rosenwald were especially interested. W.E. B.Dubois wrote one of the first studies of Black people in" PhiladelphiaNegroes" published in 1899. The Committee on Urban Conditions was foundedin 1910 to provide more research and social work and some measure ofrelief of the conditions that Black people lived under.The Committee on Urban Conditions became known as the Urban League in1911. Ruth Standish Baldwin, a white woman, and a league founder interestedRockefeller in the project. Her husband was William Baldwin of the GeneralEducation Board and a trustee of Tuskegee Institute. In the book "the UrbanLeague" by Nancy Weiss, who was given access to the Rockefeller familyarchives, wrote in chapter 6 that the Urban League's income came from asmall group of rich whites, but primarily J.D. Rockefeller Jr.. with anannual gift of $20,000. Others included Alfred T. White and JuliusRosenwald, owner of Sears and Roebuck. Weiss observes also that the UrbanLeague and the Settlement movement shared similar work. The League was tohandle migration of Blacks from the south to the city. Neither weremotivated by a sense of obligation, since both believed that relief for thepoor comes after getting information on the poor. As Steve Cokely teachesus, it is spying. For an in depth analysis get the taped lecture "How tospot a spy" and "Spy system 2000". Rockefeller's Urban League is today whatit always has been, a spy system or early warning system.Rockefeller money pays to get it done Rockefeller's way. How do youthink he got so rich? Is there any logical reason to join Rockefeller'sUrban League? IN keeping control of his organization he now has Hugh Price,a trustee and vise president of the Rockefeller foundation and a member ofDavid Rockefeller's Council on Foreign Relations, as the Urban Leaguepresident. No matter who asked you to join it, the organization is thesame.(Rockefeller Foundation annual report 1994)When Chase Manhattan, chaired by David Rockefeller, came under pressurefor loaning money to the south African government during the worst periodof apartheid, it was Urban League President Whitney Young, also of theRockefeller Foundation, that cooled the situation. The Rockefeller familywas a great financier of Adolf Hitler through the Rockefeller merger withSchroder Bank. Schroder Bank was owned by Baron Kurt Von Schroder, then headof the Nazi Gestapo. They formed Rockefeller, Schroder Bank.("Secerets ofthe Federal Reserve" by Eustice Mullins) Rockefeller's Standard Oil Co.'sbusiness contracts with Germany's I.G. Farben, the Nazi's most importantindustrial corporation. So why do we find the Rockefeller's financing themost vile anti-black movements? While at the same time financing Blackcolleges.The Rockefeller family financed the United Negro College Fund with$100,000. J.D. Rockefeller Jr. was chairman of the UNCF National Council for10 years. He recruited campaign leadership and permanent officers of theboard.(("J.D. Rockefeller Jr. :A Portrait" by Raymond Fosdick) JayRockefeller now holds the UNCF National Board Directorship. And fronting offas UNCF president is William Gray lll, a member of David Rockefeller'sTrilateral Commission. That's why the name can't be changed from negrobecause it's not our organization. Rockefeller built up a fund raiser toraise funds that would end up going right back to the schools he built.Rockefeller support to Black colleges goes back to 1882 with SpelmanCollege named for Laura Spelman Rockefeller. The current president ofSpelman College in Atlanta, Ga. is Dr. Johnetta B. Cole, a trustee of theRockefeller Foundation and member of David Rockefeller's CFR. EleanorHolmes-Norton is another familiar name who is a trustee of the Rockefellerfoundation and CFR member. The book "Rockefeller Medicine men" revealed theGeneral Education Board's strategy for educating negroes...."to providecollege training for carefully selected negroes who will lead the race init's efforts to improve itself. Black leaders must be trained, so thatlooking to them for guidance as he does, he may be as well guided aspossible." The General education Board was formed by Rockefeller in 1901 toeducate Black schools . It eventually became the Rockefeller foundation.Nelson Rockefeller's support of the SCLC wasn't widely known, nor thepersonal checks written to MLK. Many a bail-bond was posted by personalchecks from Nelson Rockefeller. The same Nelson Rockefeller responsible forthe Atticca State prison slaughter. MLK Sr. was a devout republican andactually campaigned for him. The Federal Council of Churches (FCC) were themajor financial support of SCLC. It was the FCC that Goodman, Schwerner, andChaney worked for under what was called the "Summer Project" to desegregateMississippi. The FCC then became the National Council of Churches(NCC),conducting recruiting and training at the Western College for Women inOxford, Ohio. The Summer Project was financed through an NCC grant of$50,000 and $150,000 was provided for bail insurance. Familiar names fromthe Summer Project include Marion Wright-Edleman (a CFR member) and JulianBond. The NCC also formed the Council of Federated Organizations (COFO) toestablish "Freedom Schools" to, "teach negroes to think critically and totrain a new generation of negro leadership," said Donna Moses ofCOFO.(Richmond News Leader 11/7/63) Marion Wright-Edleman still advocatesthese Freedom Schools through her Black Community Crusade for Children. Rev.Ben Chavis is currently an officer with the NCC. The NCC was the majorfinancier of the 1963 march on Washington. The Rockefellers are the majorfinanciers of the NCC.David Rockefeller has started a constituency for Africa and he financesit through the Ford, Carnegie, Rockefeller foundations. I guess he said ifthere is going to be a pro Africa movement, we'd better build it before areal one emerges. Andrew Young is chairman of the board of Directors for theCFA. Andrew Young is on Rockefeller's Trilateral Commission and CFR and aBoule' member. Africares and the Conctituency for Africa come underTransAfrica, the umbrella, formed also by David Rockefeller and Head byRandall Robinson (Boule',CFR, and trustee of the Rockefeller Foundation)The strategy employed by the International bankers was to breed a selectclass of negroes to lead the Black masses. These "role models" are to givelower-class Black people a sense of upward mobility, when in fact only acarefully selected few, would be allowed in leadership positions. Most ofthese role models are oath takers to things that are not compatible withtrue liberation and self determination. We should not take oaths to thingsthat do not have our complete liberation at heart. The Black Greek letterfraternities and sororities are a prime example. While many of them are wellmeaning, as many are also confused. Perpetuating a "Stolen Legacy" writtenabout by George James. The Boule', the first of the Black Greek letterfraternities, founded in 1904 in Philadelphia by Henry Minton, reserves themost trusted leadership positions with the international bankers. Rev. LeonSullivan of General Motors, Boule' and CFR member and Kurt Schmoke, mayor ofBaltimore, Boule', CFR, Trilateral, Skull&Bones, & Rhodes scholar have oathsto that which is opposed to our people. Mayor Schmoke got too much time onthe mike at the MMM, Khalid Muhammad didn't get any and neither did SteveCokely. Why?The Carnegie Corp. commissioned a study by Gunnar Myrdal called theAmerican Dilema in the 1940's that broke down the Black leadership typesinto 2 categories: Protest leaders and Accommodationist leaders. Thensuggest ways and strategies for building up, promoting, and legitimizing theaccommodationist leader, while vilifying the protest leadership. There aretimes when both leader types are on the payroll of the internationalbankers. Julius Rosenwald is a name well known for the financing of Blackcolleges through the Rosenwald Fund. The Fund's financial support lent tothe Tuskegee syphilis experiment is not well known. Julius Rosenwald wasborn in Illinois in 1862 A German Jew from a family of clothing merchant, hebecame a successful merchant and his company eventually merged with Sears &Roebuck and he became the owner. He gave generous contributions to Tuskegeeand in 1912 was given a trusteeship for life on Tuskegee's governingboard.(Philanthropy & Jim Crow) Rosenwald was a trustee of the Rockefellersbefore organizing the Rosenwald fund. In 1929 the U.S. Public Health Serviceapproached the Rosenwald fund for support of a 4 year study on syphilisamong negroes in the rural south. In 1931 Dr. Michael M. Davies, the generaldirector of the Rosenwald fund medical program, called in Charles S.Johnson formerly of the Urban League, who at that time secured the financialsupport of Julius Rosenwald. Rosenwald eventually recruited Johnson as aconsultant and trustee. Johnson wrote a sociological study of Blackcommunity life in Macon County during the syphilis trials. (Philanthropy &Jim Crow) Dr. Oliver Clarence Wenger, director of PHS Venereal DiseaseClinic in Hot Springs, Arkansas, developed the scheme for securing theautopsies when a subject died. Tissue samples were sent to the NationalInstitute of Health in D.C. Dr. Vonderlehr's job was to secure cooperationin a conspiracy of silence among cooperating agencies. First was Tuskegee'sJohn Andrews hospital. He would meet with the surgeon general and presidentof Tuskegee Robert Moton. Moton was a Boule' member and a spy for militaryintelligence unit M-I 4 Negro subversian.(Journal of American HistoryJune1992) Moton was also part of a network of Black army agents that spiedon several generations of the MLK family.(Memphis Commercial Appeal 3/18/93)Dr. Hugh Cummings,U.S. Surgeon General, wrote Robert Moton and a conferencewas held at Tuskegee Oct. 20,1933 that resulted in Moton's fullcooperation. Dr. Vonderlehr continued soliciting cooperation among agencies.The men were not to be treated . The object was to examine the tissue of thebodies once they died. The Government - Tuskegee- Rosenwald funded-syphilis experiment suppossedly ended in 1972.The NAACP financed through the Ford Foundation among others, is infinancial trouble. The Rockefellers have given generously throughout theyears and are life time members. Former National Security Advisor ZbigniewBrzenski is a member and Trilateral Commission founder according to HollySklar in "Trilateralism". CFR member Newt Gingrich is also a member ofthe NAACP. Chairman of the NAACP for many years was Joel Spingarn, anofficer in military intelligence and spied on Black people and the NAACPfor 30 years. The NAACP annual award is named after Spingarn, a Jewishwhite man. Will Kweisi Mfume change the name of the medal? Does he havethe authority? Declassified FBI files reveal NAACP cooperation withinforming on Marcus Garvey. Particularly A. Philip Randolph and RobertAbbott of the Chicago Defender.I appreciate the spirit of atonement. It is good if it is real. Howeverat the forefront of atonement should be the negro leadership atoning to theBlack masses for the deliberate misdirection and miseducation of our peoplein their secret relationship to the internationalbankers. The Black press can atone for the Black writers conference held atthe Whitehouse in July 1918 where the Black press was "encouraged" to tonedown the militancy of their publications. And they did comply.----------------------------- Sources-------------------------------------(Journal of American History June 1993)(Emmit Scott's Official History)----------------------------------------------------------------------------Next time we'll cover some more civil rights organizations.------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 16:19:38 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Reading for the weekend (part 2)Message-ID: < 9710122019.AA35910@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitWell, my friends, do you need more to read?Keep reading then .......................And have a good weekend!Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================NEGRO LEADERSHIP FACTORIES------------------------------------------------------------------------Since the institution of slavery, slaveholders have known that it isentirely inconceivable to allow enslaved masses to elect their ownleadership. This encourages Independence, the ability to think for one'sself and do for one's self.Freedom and Liberation from oppression and suffering soon will dictate thewill of the once submissive slave. The slaveholder shudders at thethought of having no one to build and/or maintain his world for him. Thethought of the slaves finally realizing that their slavemaster at no timeever had any power over them, that it was merely imagery, keeps the slavemaster in constant and extreme fear. The slaveholder knows he will reapwhat he has sown, and no matter how many good laughs and smiles may occurbetween them, deep in his heart, at the core, he knows he must never allowthis to happen. A good slaveholder knows he cannot possibly supervise allof the slaves. There are just too many of them. He has to have someoneto supervise and manage in his absence. They must be cheap and blindlyloyal to his profit. There were many slaves who would like nothing morethan to strut around and feel that they have some measure of power overthe rest of the slaves. Then all that was needed was to choose the slavewhich would grovel the quickest. Those are the ones who will look for afavor or a pat on the back. They made the best watch dogs and they ownednone of what they watched. They would do all of this just to have littlemore than the rest of the slaves, a little more prestige. The appointmentof a leader, historically referred to as "Uncle Tom, has a purpose. Hesupervises and manages the affairs of his master-the other slaves, hetrains them and punishes them too.After involuntary slavery, then came voluntary slavery where slavesreceived wages and a place to stay. The process was commonly calledsharecropping. In today's society you can buy a "Negro" (notAfrican/Black) leader. They are relatively inexpensive in comparison tothe amount of money the People have who are in the business of oppressing,manipulating, and exploiting the masses. Well, where can one be purchasedof course if you want them wholesale, go to the Negro leadership factory(NLF)! They are well trained and come complete with the best gimmicksmoney can buy-smiles, charisma, convincing sincerity and so on-the optionsare limited by your imagination only. In a nutshell, they are programmedto work hard for the master's interest, while pretending to work for yoursand mine, their own brothers and sisters. We will give the benefit of thedoubt to those who didn't realize they were being put In a cookie mold.So, not all Negro leaders have these deliberate Intentions, but theeffects are the same. There are several institutions in the business ofmaking Negro leaders, none of which are owned by Negroes or at leastfinancially independent. There are numerous development programs, allfunded by wealthy foundations, which means they control the direction andpoints of view.. HE WHO PAYS THE BILLS CALL THE TUNES. Every institutionthat America has set up was set up to produce a Negro. These are rootedin American values and are incapable of making Black men and women. OneInstitution that classifies right away is the public education system,which is little more than therapy today. European education does notnurture Black children, it trains them to be more willing servants in anoppressive society. The effect of that training Is wearing off now witheach generation and many now rebelling. The public system Is really notset up to educate white children either. It Is more therapy and less andless academics. Soon it will not be a school. It will be a complete childtherapy clinic. Many Negroes and so-called leaders emerge from suchestablishments as Harvard, Princeton, Howard, Spelman, Morehouse, Yale,etc. Black men and women are produced only as a consequence of their ownambition for independent or extra curricular study. If there were Blackmen and women coming through these Institutions, they would be able tocontrol what goes on In their own community and not run to the suburbs.Moreover, they would have the desire and capability to build a highlyproductive Black community. There are not enough Black people. However,there are too many negroes. So they ask us to give generously to theUnited Negro College Fund because a "Negro’s" mind is a terrible thing towaste.In the last issue we discussed the General Education Board that was set upby John D. Rockefeller to finance Negro schools. Also to train a class ofNegroes to become leaders of their race (puppet leaders). The GeneralEducation Board evolved into what we know today as the RockefellerFoundation, which still finances Black schools and education in generaland is still producing Negroes and Negro leaders. Some of it's satelliteinstitutions: Clark, VSU, Fisk, Howard, Talledega, Moorehouse, Tuskegeeand Spelman which was named after his grandmother Laura SpelmenRockefeller, he financed all the Negro schools after the Freedman's Bureauand the breakdown of reconstruction. Andrew Carnegie of the well knownCarnegie corp. and it's many foundations actually inspired Rockefeller inthat direction and they have controlled Negroes since that time. As amatter of fact those two foundations and the many spin--off agencies theyown control public education.....period.The Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching (CFAT) owns theEducational Testing Service (ETS) out of Princeton N.J., which is thesource of this countries Scholastic Aptitude Tests (SAT) and the NationalTeacher Examinations on state and federal levels.It is also interesting to note Carnegie and Rockefeller involvement in thecreation of birth control and population control. Both financed, thesterilization campaign, particularly of Blacks, of Margaret Sanger's RaceBetterment Association which is now called Planned Parenthood.Rockefeller also created the Population Council that seeks to limit thebirth of Blacks. The Population Council is the supplier of Norplant toPlanned Parenthood. Margaret Sanger was a junkie hooked on demoral formany years, should she have been aborted? David Rockefeller is the modernday holder of the Rockefeller empire that has nations, governments andcontinents under it's power including. America. David created theTrilateral Commission to control economic world power and also runs theinfluence and elite Council on Foreign Relations. Which from time to timewill select a Negro to be a member so they can spread their ideas amongBlacks and influence Blacks into the direction they desire. These Negroleaders get paid pretty good for this, Negroes have to prove that theywill protect the white establishment interest first before they, can trusthim or her. The CFR is the main instrument that has influenced America inthe pitiful condition that its in. CFR activities are not well knownespecially in the Black community because Negro leaders are told not totalk about it. It is the source of policies that continue the poverty andoppression that we experience everyday. And the Negro leaders in front ofus are there because they're bought and paid for not to say anything butthe same old song. The Negroes that are selected are from the schoolsRockefeller made to produce Negroes who only want material wealth. (readRockefeller Medicine Men") They are also usually members of fraternities(Black Greeks) Sigma Pi PHI being the oldest and most prominent. Sigma PiPhi or Boule have a history of cooperation with these elite forces andhave long sought inclusion in those circles . ("Aristocrats of Color",Willard Gatewood pg. 234) The Boule also have a history of involvement inMilitary Intelligence supplying them information on potential so-calledtrouble makers in the Black community. Also our activities and state ofrebellion against this oppressive society so they know how much more dopeto put in our community.Starting in 1917, with the appointment of Emmett Scott (Boule) as specialasst. to secretary of war Newton D. Baker (CFR), Scott held the highestoffice for Blacks at that time. Scott was referred in Aug., 1917 byTuskegee principal Robert R. Moton (Boule) who had also been advising thewar dept., about the Black community. ("American Negro in the world War"Emmett Scott), Moton was sent to France during WW I to calm emotions anddissatisfaction among Black soldiers, many of whom did not want to want toreturn to the U.S., because they were treated with respect by the Frenchwhile we were still being lynched in the U.S. Emmett Scott also servedthat function in the U.S., to build patriotism in Blacks to help, Americawin the war.WEB Dubois (Boule) was offered a position in Military intelligence fromJoel Spingam, a wealthy Jewish man (white) who was the chairman of theNAACP and also a Major in Military Intelligence and spied on the NAACP forover thirty years. The NAACP award is named after him. (Journal ofAmerican History, June 1992 pg. 96) Spingarn had the idea of toning downthe militancy of the Black Press which attacked American hypocrisy forasking Blacks to fight for democracy in the war while they had none in theUnited States. Spingarn through Emmett Scott called in the Major editors,publishegot his approval from Military Intelligence to form a BlackCounterintelligence system June 1918, that system still exist. Spingarnopened a separate office in Washington to begin staffing the Negro spysystem. (MI-4 Negro Subversion Unit) There is a Negro leaders monitoringgroup called the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies. (JCPES)This group, commissioned by the Rockefeller Foundation, compilesinformation on the Negro leaders, that they undoubtedly made, to made surethe Negroes aren't becoming Black men. Information is gathered on theirpersonal interests, professional activities, their current level ofinvolvement with Africa, and their views on Blacks in America loyalty toAfrica. JCPES is headed by Eddie N. Williams (Boule President & CFRmember); Walter C. Carrington (CFR) is consultant on internationalaffairs; David Rockefeller's reason for the project he says is to give "Agreater voice for Africa" and "explore why Africa doesn't figureprominently in U.S. foreign policy. I'm sure Mr.Rockefeller is well awareof the strategic importance of Africa and it's mineral wealth being key toglobal power beyond the year 2000.Rockefeller's vast control of corporations, foundations, education andbanking has set up a network of leadership development programs (NegroLeadership factories) to maintain control and increase his power inassets. Now his Negroes have been assigned to Africa to fulfill thepeople's desire for leadership thought the people are unaware that theseleaders are paid agents of the wealthy just like in the U.S.Free elections in South Africa? This reminds me of the Michael JordanLarry Bird commercial where Michael is eating a Bigmack and Bird says I'llplay you for that sandwich---nothing but net right! But a better analysisof this bet one must consider, what does Michael get if he wins the bet?It's his sandwich! So as it is in South Africa we are voting for our ownsandwich. Once again a more careful analysis is very revealing, In 1928the Congressional Record vol. 103; pt.7 pg.8559 reveals the Comintern ofthe communist party agenda, "A Racial Program for the 20th Century", wequote from that document: "we must realize that our party's most powerfulweapon is racial tension, By propounding into the consciousness of thedark races that for centuries they have been oppressed by whites, we canmold them to the program of the communist party. We will aid the Negro torise in prominence in every walk of life, in the professions, in the worldof sports and entertainment." In another statement by the party reveals,"The extent to which the party succeeds in developing a strongrevolutionary movement in the U.S., it would be also able to exert adecisive influence upon the revolutionary movement of Negroes in all partsof the world."Question: Is communism/socialism a movement of the oppressedmasses rising up against the exploiting capitalists? Answer: No.So then the question becomes; Could communism/socialism ever havesurvived without the financial assistance of westerng business with SouthAfrica as well as to promote trade and debt-releif. The meeting wassponsored by the Ford Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation and theCarnegie Foundation. Leon Sullivan is a director of the Ford Foundation,Ford has merged with the Anglo-American Corp., which was created by a Jewnamed Ernest Oppenheimer with financing from J. P. Morgan to monopolizethe diamond mines in South Africa inheriting control from Cecil Rhodes'smurderous exploits with Debeer's Consolidated Mines where millions ofAfricans were slaughtered to establish the gold and diamond mines. It wasSullivan who supposedly initiated sanctions against South Africa amongU.S. Corporations. This was followed by the "Commonwealth Group", out ofthe Nassau conference, 7 Prominent persons to encourage political dialoguewith the goal to establish a "non-racial" representative governmentMargaret Thatcher persuaded P.W. Botha to allow the group to travel freelyin South Africa, It was this group that decided to promote Nelson Mandelaas the focal point of the struggle when they realized he was the key toany settlement in negotiations, and had several private meetings with himin his cell. Then his release would initiate the process of negotiationstowards a settlement. Two significant members of the Commonwealth Groupof the wealthy, Dame Nita Barrow-Pres. of World Council of Churches(WCC)and Gen.Olusegun Obasanjo-former Nigerian Head of State who it is saidenjoyed "unusual respect" in Europe and America, The book "Black and Gold"by Anthony Sampson provides an excellent analysis.The WCC which has notorious historical communist leaning, has an affiliatein the U.S. called the Nation al Council of Churches. In June of 1963police arrested a young whiteman in Wilmington, N.C. named David Jonesconsidered a racial agitator leading negroes in militant demonstrations.He had only lived there for 6 months, Upon his arrest they found in hispocket an uncashed check from the NCC for $339.00 dated June 20 made outto Mr. Jones with a memo saying: "Grant for student participating ininterracial ministry program". He was sent by the NCC to serve as "internpastor" at the Negro Gregory Congregational Church on Nun St., inWilmington. The NCC had developed training facilities in various locationsto carry out it mission of "forced integration". Recruiting and trainingwas conducted and financed by the NCC at the Western College for Women atOxford, Ohio for a program called the "Summer Project" under an NCC grantof $ 50,000.00. Of the graduates, 15 were specially selected to go toMississippi at a salary of $10,000 each with $150,000 bail insuranceincluded. Among them were such notables as Marian Wright Edleman(CFR) andJulian Bond. They also established "Freedom Schools" to teach Negroes tothink critically and to train "a new generation of Negro leadership", saidDonna Moses of the Council of the Federated Organizations of the NCC.Marian Wright Edelman still advocates the "Freedom schools" through theBlack Community Crusade for Children(BCCC) as well as 100% immunizationfor children---------------------------- Sources ----------------------------------(Voice Oct. 27-Nov. 2 1993 & Rich. News Leader Nov. 7,1963)------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 16:29:24 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 9710122029.AA35982@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBuharry, you wrote:> To me, America and Bill Clinton are as dictatorial as those they paint> as dictators (Saddam, Castro, Gaddafi etc.).Do you really mean that????????????I am flabbergasted!!!!!!!!!!!!!And, I find it funny too :-))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))).Regards,Moe S. Jallow===========================================================================PSSay HELLO to the family for me.------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 18:29:44 -0500From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199710122335.SAA03471@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,this is to inform you that i've subscribed our newest member to Gambia-L.he is Michael McLain, and i would leave it to him to send in a brief introto the list.have a great week!Katim------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 18:06:03 -0700 (PDT)From: badjie karafa sw < badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SubscriberMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95q.971012175950.4363C-100000@netinfo2.ubc.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks !kindly add my cousine Bakary Gibba to the list. His e-mail account isThanksKarafa BadjieDept. of Pathology and Laboratory MedicineFaculty of MedicineUBC@e,------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 23:06:20 -0500From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)Message-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19971012230620.00705f3c@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"LatJor, please excuse the delay. Life's been terribly busy of late.I couldn't find my original posting on this matter. In any case, it wasessentially a suggestion for further research on the feasibility andefficacy of such a petition.I could have taken up the effort back then with the right support. However,it's been about a year and I have moved on to other things-- The littletime I have outside of work these days is taken up by other volunteer work.I would however give as much help as I can (especially if petition"signatures" can be submitted electronically) to any of the other 260members of gambia-l that decide(s) to take this up...- FrancisAt 01:54 AM 9/30/97 -0400, LatJor wrote:>Interested but need to be refreshed as to the what/why/how>of this issue.>LatJor------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 00:14:41 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Colonialism and the Council of Foreign RelationsMessage-ID: < 9710130414.AA44912@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHere is another interesting article.Peace!Moe S. Jallow========================================================================COLONIALISM AND THE COUNCIL ON FOREIGN RELATIONSauthor unknown------------------------------------------------------------------------Many opinions have been given on current activities in Rwanda, Haiti andelsewhere from both black and white people. Few however, have a focus onthe perpetrators who have engineered yet another slaughter in a continuousline of murder and genocide of African people. To say it's EuropeanImperialism is true but too vague, to say it's the U.S. Government is toovague, you must have a name of who's in control, their agenda from theirown words that matches their capability to execute their plans, and atheory of their use and source of power. Otherwise you end up in ahypothetical fight against "the system" which will never amount to aconclusion. Attacking a system is a defeated cause since the system comesfrom the minds of wealthy white men who are in fact international bankers.It's like wiping your nose because you have the flu which just gets worsebecause haven't attacked the virus,you merely attacked the symptom causedby the virus. The devious minds and behaviour of the wealthy and thepowerful have been like a virus - not a cancer - in the lives of Africanpeople.One reason why African leaders in Africa or America don't point out thewealthy whites is because they are financed by the very perpetrators ofour own genocide. In that sense, Black leaders and organizations areunited in their agreement not to name the rich whites .Zbigniew Brzeznski, a Council on Foreign Relations(CFR) member andTrilateral Commission(TC) executive member (and co-founder), formerly U.S.assistant to the president on National Security Affairs during the CarterAdministration, in his book "Out of Control" revealed how the wealthy haveso altered the concept of God and religion that they have separated theequation of how to believe in God and fight the rich who created thesystem that opposes God. He states" religious people are driven by theimperitives of reality to make their accomodations with the powerful andthe rich, in spite of themselves, have become reinforcements of the statusquo".In the case of Rwanda and Africa in general, the wealthy white minoritywould like to continue to control the wealth of the land of the Blackmajority and it's ever growing population beyond the year 2000. Sostarvation and famine is the plan, created by pulling out money andresources and the inability to pay off monsterous interest on loans fromthe IMF(International Monetary Fund) and the World Bank. Financing andstaging coupes to cause fighting and civil war, then the military is sentin to make peace or "peace keeping" by the United Nations(UN) whichresults in military occupation or colonialism.Foreign policy is determined by the Council on Foreign Relations whichruns the State Department behind the scenes. The CFR, which is chaired bythe Rockefeller family, was responsible for developing the United Nationsfrom which the wealthy will run their World Government. The president ofthe CFR is Leslie Gelb also a Trilateralist; the chairman is Peter G.Peterson, formerly of the Wall St. banking firm Khun, Loeb & Co.; it isoverseen by the Honorary Cahairman who is David Rockefeller ofChase-Manhattan Bank. The Rockefellers of the U.S., the Rothschilds ofEurope, and the Oppenheimers of the South African diamond mines are themost powerful identifiable families in the world. They work together andthey have used their power to rape and loot the Earth for their own greed.They take great pleasure in killing as many Africans as possible tomaintain rulership. These people own continents and run Governments,including the U.S., so Rockefeller uses the CFR to run and control hisempire all the way up to the president, Bill Clinton(CFR)(TC) also aRhodes scholar, who is breaking his neck to feed American peopleRockefellers policy of change which means tighter control.In Dec. 9,1950 Chicago Tribune it says that the CFR members "are personsof more than average influence in the community. They have used theprestige of their wealth, social positions, and their education to leadtheir country toward bankrupcy and military debacle. They should look attheir hands. There is blood on them -the dried blood of the last war andthe fresh blood of the present one."(the Korean war at that time)Paul Nitze(CFR) of the School of Advanced International Studies, in theApril 10,1990 Wall St. Journal said, "The State Dept. and the White Housemight conduct diplomacy in peace and raise and command armies in war, butpolicy was made by serious people, men with a larger view, i.e. the greatmen of finance and their advisors."In the Foreign Affairs, the magazine of the CFR, Dec.12,1992 in an articlecalled "Retreat from Africa", written by Marguerite Michaels, a Whitewoman, who is the Nairobi Bureau Chief for Time magzine and an Edward R.Murrow Fellow of the CFR, said that in Africa the "situation would be sodire that an American diplomat said in 5 years Africans will be begging tobe recolonized. " And further more" What really needs to be done is tofence off Africa, regionalize it's various economies and oversee it'sGovernment structure for the next 50 years."Let's go to Foreign Policy magazine of the Carnegie Insitute, another CFRsatelite, Fall 1992 to an article called "Enlarging the Zone of Peace", itsays "many African states will continue to be specters at the feast". And"economic assistance to poor countries will be palative not curative".That's like puting a band-aid on an amputated hand. Or like Malcom X said,only pulling the knife half way out of my back. Palative not curative.The CFR gets financing from the 3 major foundations, the RockefellerFoundation, the Carnegie Foundation, and the Ford Foundation whichfinances the NAACP. You get the money only if you go along with thepalative not curative principle.The CFR has been involved with the NAACP for many years. CFR memberssuch as Felix Frankfurter was the attorney for the NAACP for 10 years.Other CFR members who were officials of the NAACP included Ralph Bunche,Noman Cousins, Lewis Gannet, John Hammond, Herbert Lehman, and Ben Hooks.A who's who of Negro leadership in the CFR includes: Jessie Jackson,Randall Robinson, Kurt Schmoke, Andrew Young, Elenore-Holmes Norton,Marion Wright-Edleman, Ron Brown, Tom Bradley, Mary Francis-Berry, VernonJordon, and Hugh Price the recently "selected Pres. of the Urban Leaguewho is also a vice Pres. of the Rockefeller Foundation."The CFR is so powerful that it has Corporate memberships, as in DowJones, Du Pont, Ford, Sony, IBM, AT&T and the New York Times to name afew.(CFR Annual Report 1993)The N.Y. Times 4/17/93 article "Colonialism is Back", says "let's face itsome countries are not fit to Govern themselves". And that colonialism "isthe only way out of Africa's present misery and should be colonized for 50to 100 years and subjected to supervision of the U.N. Security Council".The CFR helped create the United Nations in 1945 after the U.S. rejectedthe wealthy's proposal of World Government under the name of the League ofNations at the Paris Peace Conference in 1919 after WW1. The CFR wasorganized at that time by the wealthy to influence U.S. Policy intoaccepting a World Government under a new name, the United Nations.In the book the "Imperial Brain Trust" by Schrupe and Minter in thechapter "the Council and the Origin of the U.N.", outlined the CFR role inorganizing the U.N. The authers are graduate students from NorthwesternUniversity who got their doctorate degree on this very thesis paper; thatthe U.N. was a policy decision of the Council On Foreign Relations. Thatlines up with what Peter G. Peterson(CFR chairman) said, that the CFR"plays a leadership role" in defining foreign policy agenda, the rootcauses of these profound forces". (CFR is a non-governmental group withhigh dominating memberships in government)Leaders of Nations annually attend CFR meetings and are told how to runthe various Governments, which explains why the world is suffering moreand more. Speaking to the CFR on how well they understood what understoodwhat they were supposed to has included such notables as : W.E.B.Dubois(the first Black man), Fidel Castro, Pres. Fredrick Chiluba ofZambia on 11/11/92 and Pres. Jean-Bertrand Aristide of Haiti on 12/16/92,apparently he was convinced into playing ball in order to be reinstalledin Haiti.Rwanda is the most densely populated area in Africa per square mile aswell as the smallest in size, giving it the highest fertility rate! TheU.N. is embarking on a depopulation project of all Black countries alongwith the U.S. policy National Security Study Memorandum 200(NSSM-200): "Implications of World Wide Population Growth for U.S. Security andOverseas Interests" 12/10/74 drafted by Henry Kissinger, George Bush,Brent Scowcroft and former Sec. of State James Baker, (all CFR members),which claims that certain 3rd world countries (all Black) pose a politicaland security risk to the U.S. because of it's population level and shouldbe depopulated (=Genocide).Nigeria, on the NSSM list for extermination, has the 2nd highestpopulation level behind Rwanda and much larger in size appears to next ifwe have correctly identified the genocidal formula. Besides Nigeria andRwanda, the rest of Africa has relatively few people per square mile incomparison to Europe. Though dark people are 85% of the worlds population.The murderous Global 2000 plan drafted by CFR member James Gustave Spethof the U.N. Developement Program, which planned to eliminate 3 billionpeople by the year 2000, was announced July 24,1980 by then CFR Sec. ofState Edmund Muskie. With the World Bank and the IMF bankrupting andextortion policies together with the U.N. military force, the CFR has atwo-punch combination genocidal plan for World Government. The financialplans for controling world finances was set up at Bretton Woods,N.H. inJuly 1944 creating the World Bank and IMF one year before the foundingUnited Nations conference in San Francisco in 1945.At the same time Black people are being proded to accept white financedNegro leadership. TransAfrica headed by CFR member and Rockefellertrustee, Randall Robinson, lobbies on behalf of Africa for DavidRockefeller who created TransAfrica. Now there is another Rockefelleroffshoot of TransAfrica, with the help of CFR and Boule' member Rev. LeonSullivan, called the Constituency For Africa(CFA). The CFA is presentlyheaded by CFR-Trilateral Commission-Boule' member Andrew Young.Africares, another dept. of TransAfrica, recently appointed to it's boardof directors from Richmond, Boule' members Doug Wilder and Earl Graves, aswell as AKA member Janet Ballard who is also with the OAU.The CFA, TransAfrica, and Africares is financed by the Rockefellersthrough the Ford Foundation, Carnegie Foundation and RockefellerFoundation. These wealthy white foundations also financed the so-calledsummitt in Gabon, Africa of African leaders from America. Question?: Canthe very financers of our destruction, finance our freedom and liberation?Somehow I doubt it. You can be sure that anything the superwealthy arefunding supposedly for us, will be paltive not curative.------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 01:09:48 -0400 (EDT)From: Mbk007@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)Message-ID: < 971013010943_590551440@emout14.mail.aol.com Hello Gambians, and all Gambia-L members,Onbehalf of Ousman Jallow and his family, am sorry to announce the death oftheir brother the late Abdou Jallow (may his soul rest in peace) who waskilled in a car crash on Thursday, 10/09/97 in Detroit. The Jallow family isfrom Basse Santa -Su, but Abdou and his two brothers Ousman and Sulayman havebeen living in the U.S for the last few years.As all families wish, Ousman and his brother Saulayman would like to sendtheir brothers' remains back to his family. During this hard times emotionaland financial support is needed from anybody who can offer it.The brothers are trying to send the body within a week, so if you can offerhelp of any nature please contact Ousman Jallow at (913) 362-5082. Donationsto help transport the body can be mailed to:Ousman Jallow301 North 70th TerraceApt # 936Kansas City, KS 66112Thanks yours,M. B. Krubally.------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 01:39:03 PDTFrom: "Jobst Münderlein" < joppl@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: member listMessage-ID: < 19971013083903.5077.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainplease do send me a member list if possible. I keep receiving back mymails how come______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Jul 1997 20:41:52 -0400From: Laura Munzel < lem10@columbia.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 33CD6A50.27851D36@columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDear Momodou: Thanks for your response! I am neither a fan ofEurocentrism nor Afrocentrism. As you say, they are two sides of thesame coin."Societies rise and fall, and rise again: Rome, China, Egypt, Abyssinia(Ethiopia), Ghana, Turkey (Ottoman empire), Britain, etc. In that sensedevelopment is cyclical?"However, knowledge, especially scientific knowledge, has gradually madethe lives of more and more people healthier and happier: less deaths atbirth, increased life expectancy,and the capacity to experience more ofthe world, in general. And unless we argue that in spite of its strides,even scientific progress is fraught with an in-built self-destructivemechanism- nuclear weapons, unethical genetics - one should maintainthat this progress in linear. The difficulty lies, I believe, in makinga distinction between what can be alluded to as societal development,and scientific progress. The former, generally ruled by men's beliefs,fears, and passions, while the latter ruled generally by concretetestable and falsifiable knowledge.The moral indignation I feel against cannibalism has three sources,namely: the growth of religious belief, scientific progress, and ademocratic outlook. It seems to me that most people would considercannibalism backward, and living in trees primitive; and that themajority of people in the world would prefer living in Boston ratherthan in the jungles of Irian Jaya. Unless you explain, perhaps, what youmean by societal development (in case I am misunderstanding you), I donot quite see what parameters a scientific proof here should consist of.I beg your pardon for the tardy response.Best regards,Momodou.------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 10:04:34 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Export of renovated used tractors and motor vehicles to Africa (fwd)Message-ID: < 9710131404.AA62240@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMessage-Id: < 9710131359.AA56200@st6000.sct.edu Subject: Export of renovated used tractors and motor vehicles to Africa (fwd)To: mjallow (Modou Jallow)Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 09:59:31 -0400 (EDT)X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL25]Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitContent-Length: 1801Status: ROForwarded message:> I am a British Citizen who formerly worked for ten years as a Lecturer in> Agricultural Engineering in various universities in Eastern Africa. As a> result of this and other work experience in Africa, I am familiar with most> African farming conditions, and agricultural mechanisation problems. I am> also married to a Tanzanian. I try to maintain contacts with Africa and> have a limited knowledge of Swahili.> I am now the director and owner of a British company, Rover International> Limited, specialising in the renovation and export of used tractors to> Africa. We concentrate mainly on Massey Ferguson tractors although we can> supply almost any make and model. All tractors are thoroughly checked and> repaired as necessary by a qualified engineer. Prices start from 2800> pounds sterling.> Although tractors are our main business, we also have experience of> renovating and supplying motor vehicles including cars, pickups,> minibuses and Land Rovers> If you would like any further information, I can be contacted as indicated> below:> Email: johnd@patrol.i-way.co.uk > World Wide Web: http://www.i-way.co.uk/~johnd/ > Fax: + 44 118 9540348 (0118 9540348 within UK)> Tel: + 44 118 9540377 (0118 9540377 within UK)> Tel (outside office hours)> + 44 118 9618261 (0118 9618261 within UK)> Postal Address:> John Dumelow> Director> Rover International Limited> 112 Loddon Bridge Road> Woodley> Reading> Berkshire> RG5 4AW> UK> Regards> John Dumelow> Director> Rover International Limited------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 13:22:20 +0000From: "< WENDELA@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Sent by wendela@commit.gm (Wendela Van Bilderbeek)via Commit>Momodou Sallah, Pa M.M.Njie Executive director of Meridien Bank,>Wendela Van Bilderbeek,and Jim Swetz of the Banjul American Embassy>School have all been added to the Gambia-L shadow list through>Commit. We welcome them to Gambia-l and look forward to their>contributions.>You can send your introductions to gambia-l@u.washington.edu >regards>Momodou CamaraHello everybody,I am Wendela (a Hollandese is how they call me here in the gambia). Isubsribed to the list out of curiosity. Always interested in gambianaffairs. I am living in the gambia but to get up to dated is not easy here.Let me be a member for a while and see what will come to my screen. ByeThanks.wendela------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 10:24:36 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: To List Administrator: GAMBIA-LMessage-ID: < 9710131424.AA31930@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitList Administrator,Please help me make sense out of this:Every time I send a message to Gambia-L, I get an error message sent backto me with the following information below. I have contacted my systemadministrator and he said that he will look into it. I am getting manypostings of the same error message. Is there anything that can be doneabout this? I would hate to think that my only solution would be tounsubscribe.Thank you.The error message follows below:Note that there are two error messages (user unknown type error) that weregenerated from:FCJallow and m.jawara--------------------------------------------------------------------------->From Mail.Delivery.Subsystem@gam.healthnet.org Sat Oct 11 12:11:46 1997Received: from chiron.healthnet.org by st6000.sct.edu (AIX 4.1/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA29280; Sat, 11 Oct 1997 12:11:45 -0400Received: (from bin@localhost)by chiron.healthnet.org (8.8.4/8.8.4)id QAA20183; Sat, 11 Oct 1997 16:16:48 GMTFrom: Mail.Delivery.Subsystem@gam.healthnet.org Received: (from uucp@localhost)by chiron.healthnet.org (8.8.4/8.8.4)id QAA20178; Sat, 11 Oct 1997 16:16:46 GMTReceived: from f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.org by f0.n1200.z222.healthnet.orgwith FTN (ifmail v.2.8f) id AA20119; Sat, 11 Oct 97 16:16:44 +0000To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Date: Sat, 11 Oct 97 02:21:35 +0000Subject: Returned mail: User unknownMessage-Id: < 2288943731@f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.org X-Ftn-Flags: PVTX-Ftn-Msgid: f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.org 886e8273X-Ftn-Replyto: 222:5788/0@healthnet UUCPAuto-Submitted: auto-generated (failure)X-Ftn-Via: ifmail 222:5788/0@healthnet, Sat Oct 11 1997 at 02:21 (2.11)X-Ftn-Via: MsgTrack+ 222:1200/1, Sat Oct 11 1997 at 16:15 UTCX-Ftn-Via: 222:1200/1 @19971011.161554 GEcho/386 1.10+X-Eventual-Recipient: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Status: ROFrom: Mail Delivery Subsystem The original message was received at Sat, 11 Oct 1997 02:21:34 GMTfrom fnet@localhost----- The following addresses had permanent fatal errors -----FCjallow----- Transcript of session follows -----550 FCjallow... User unknown----- Message header follows -----Return-Path: mjallow%st6000.sct.edu@f0.n1200.z222.healthnet.ftn Received: (from fnet@localhost) by f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.org (8.8.4/8.7) idCAA05816 for FCjallow; Sat, 11 Oct 1997 02:21:34 GMTX-Authentication-Warning: hawk.mrc.gm: fnet set sender to mjallow%st6000.sct.edu@f0.n1200.z222.healthnet.ftn using -fReceived: from f0.n1200.z222.healthnet.ftn by f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.ftnwith FTN (ifmail v.2.11) id AA5807; Sat, 11 Oct 97 02:21:34 +0000Apparently-To: FCjallowTo: FCjallow From: " mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Date: Fri, 10 Oct 97 17:48:53 +0000Subject: Re: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winnersMessage-ID: < 9710101748.AA67748@st6000.sct.edu X-FTN-FLAGS: PVTX-FTN-MSGID: st6000.sct.edu 71c89019X-FTN-REPLYTO: 222:1200/0@healthnet does_not_match_any_addressSender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkX-FTN-KLUDGE: RFC-In-Reply-To: < 9710101733.AA36936@st6000.sct.edu > from "ModouJallow" at Oct\001RFC-X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) byCRENX-FTN-Via: ifmail 222:1200/0@healthnet, Fri Oct 10 1997 at 17:57 (2.8f)X-FTN-Via: MsgTrack+ 222:1200/1, Fri Oct 10 1997 at 18:21 UTCX-FTN-Via: 222:1200/1 @19971010.182133 GEcho/386 1.10+----- Message body suppressed ----->From Mail.Delivery.Subsystem@gam.healthnet.org Sat Oct 11 12:19:44 1997Received: from chiron.healthnet.org by st6000.sct.edu (AIX 4.1/UCB 5.64/4.03)id AA35686; Sat, 11 Oct 1997 12:19:43 -0400Received: (from bin@localhost)by chiron.healthnet.org (8.8.4/8.8.4)id QAA21335; Sat, 11 Oct 1997 16:24:45 GMTFrom: Mail.Delivery.Subsystem@gam.healthnet.org Received: (from uucp@localhost)by chiron.healthnet.org (8.8.4/8.8.4)id QAA21330; Sat, 11 Oct 1997 16:24:43 GMTReceived: from f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.org by f0.n1200.z222.healthnet.orgwith FTN (ifmail v.2.8f) id AA21185; Sat, 11 Oct 97 16:24:40 +0000To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Date: Wed, 08 Oct 97 17:21:09 +0000Subject: Returned mail: User unknownMessage-Id: < 2306535727@f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.org X-Ftn-Flags: PVTX-Ftn-Msgid: f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.org 897af12fX-Ftn-Replyto: 222:5788/0@healthnet UUCPAuto-Submitted: auto-generated (failure)X-Ftn-Via: ifmail 222:5788/0@healthnet, Wed Oct 8 1997 at 17:21 (2.11)X-Ftn-Via: MsgTrack+ 222:1200/1, Sat Oct 11 1997 at 16:15 UTCX-Ftn-Via: 222:1200/1 @19971011.161609 GEcho/386 1.10+X-Eventual-Recipient: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Status: ROFrom: Mail Delivery Subsystem The original message was received at Wed, 8 Oct 1997 17:21:07 GMTfrom fnet@localhost----- The following addresses had permanent fatal errors -----m.jawara----- Transcript of session follows -----550 m.jawara... User unknown----- Message header follows -----Return-Path: mjallow%st6000.sct.edu@f0.n1200.z222.healthnet.ftn Received: (from fnet@localhost) by f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.org (8.8.4/8.7) idRAA09421 for m.jawara; Wed, 8 Oct 1997 17:21:07 GMTX-Authentication-Warning: hawk.mrc.gm: fnet set sender to mjallow%st6000.sct.edu@f0.n1200.z222.healthnet.ftn using -fReceived: from f0.n1200.z222.healthnet.ftn by f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.ftnwith FTN (ifmail v.2.11) id AA9419; Wed, 08 Oct 97 17:21:07 +0000Apparently-To: m.jawaraTo: m jawara From: " mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Date: Wed, 08 Oct 97 13:25:31 +0000Subject: Any Gambia-Lers in France???Message-ID: < 9710081325.AA42610@st6000.sct.edu X-FTN-FLAGS: PVTX-FTN-MSGID: st6000.sct.edu c53cf382X-FTN-REPLYTO: 222:1200/0@healthnet does_not_match_any_addressSender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENX-FTN-Via: ifmail 222:1200/0@healthnet, Wed Oct 8 1997 at 13:33 (2.8f)X-FTN-Via: MsgTrack+ 222:1200/1, Wed Oct 08 1997 at 14:22 UTCX-FTN-Via: 222:1200/1 @19971008.142230 GEcho/386 1.10+----- Message body suppressed -----------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 10:39:53 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)Message-ID: < 9710131439.AA36834@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMy heart goes out to Mr. Ousman Jallow and the Jallow family for thetragic death and loss of their son/brother, Abdou Jallow.MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACEAMENRegards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------PSPlease, let us ALL help in any way we can, no matter how little we canafford.------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 10:57:08 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: To List Administrator: GAMBIA-LMessage-ID: < 9710131457.AA26872@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGambia-Lers,I apologize for sending the "error message" message to the entire list. Itwas meant to go ONLY to the list administrators:Tony Loum and Abdou Touray.My apologies, once again.Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 97 11:00:36 EDTFrom: Mamadi Corra < MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU To: Gambia-L < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: condolenceMessage-ID: < 199710131510.IAA01402@mx4.u.washington.edu My heart and deepest condolence go to the Jallow family. Death is a reality oflife, however, when it happens in such a tragic way to a young man away from,it is devastating. I am sure every one of us is sadened by the news of Mr. Jallow's untimely death! I personally express my sadness. The Jallow family, please accept my sympathy. May the deceased's soul rest in perfect peace------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 11:12:50 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: Error Condition Re: RE: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD33@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain> ----------> From: listproc@u.washington.edu [SMTP: listproc@u.washington.edu > Reply To: listproc@u.washington.edu > Sent: Friday, October 10, 1997 7:14 AM> To: Ceesay_Soffie@PRC.COM > Cc: tloum@u.washington.edu; > Subject: Error Condition Re: RE: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO> PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA> > Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to> > restore peace and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most> > recently Bosnia and Haiti. I think only military might could> > eradicate some of our dictarors.> > Your consent?> >> The trend has been that the mighty military become the mighty dictator> after sampling the loot taken from the very people they purport to be> saving. Countless examples abound - Gambia, Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra> Leone - what we lack are LEADERS who do not put self first.> Soffie------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 13:41:45 -0700From: Lamin Camara < kidrass@ica.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CondolenceMessage-ID: < 34428789.78CCC857@ica.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="------------4612BB9E14E93F7C90FB2066"--------------4612BB9E14E93F7C90FB2066Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMy heartfelt condolence goes to: the Jallow family, for the tragic deathof their loved one (Abdou Jallow). May Allah grant the deceased Jannat,Amin!Lamin Camara.--------------4612BB9E14E93F7C90FB2066Content-Type: text/html; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMy heartfelt condolence goes to: the Jallow family, for the tragicdeath of their loved one (Abdou Jallow). May Allah grant the deceased Jannat ,Amin! Lamin Camara.--------------4612BB9E14E93F7C90FB2066--------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 14:07:36 -0400 (EDT)From: "N'Deye Marie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HNS Engineering Job Opportunities (fwd)Message-ID: < 199710131807.OAA20652@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">>>HNS is looking for students to fill permanent positions in the following>>>areas:>>>>>>Hardware Engineering (Positions in Germantown, MD & San Diego, CA):>>>- Digital Hardware Design, Analog Hardware Design, Communications Theory,>>>VLSI/ASIC Design (Analog/Digital CMOS, Semiconductor Physics), Digital>>>Signal Processing (Theory/Architecture), Modulation/Synthesizer Design,>>>Channel Coding Theory, Data Communications.>>>>>>Software Engineering (Positions in Germantown, MD & San Diego, CA):>>>- Software subsystem validation testing, release testing; Embedded, real>>>time software unit development; Network management system unit development;>>>Software technology tool evaluation, selection, testing; Customer product>>>support. Specific platforms in use at HNS include: HP/UX, SUN/UNIX, Intel>>>80X86 microprocessors, i960 RISC, C, C++, UNIX, PASCAL, Ingress (RDBMS),>>>DEC VAX/VMS workstations.>>>>>>Satellite Networks Division Engineering (Positions in Germantown, MD):>>>-Project Engineers - work directly with our program managers to satisfy the>>>post-sales technical requirements. They provide both system engineering>>>and long-term technical support. Activities include defining the system>>>design, traffic engineering, providing technical direction to vendors,>>>customer acceptance, and application troubleshooting. Some travel>>>required.>>>-Applications Engineers - are an integral part of the marketing>>>organization. They provide pre-sales technical support and proposal>>>generation. Activities include satellite link analysis, traffic>>>engineering, and systems engineering. The applications engineer ensures>>>that the proposed design meets the requirements of the potential customer.>>>Some travel required.>>>>>>Physical Design Engineering (Positions in Germantown, MD):>>>- Mechanical Hardware Engineering (Development of module and equipment>>>level electronic packaging solutions for HNS?s DirecTV, DSSPC, Cellular>>>infrastructure and portable phone product lines.); Power Systems Hardware>>>Engineering (Development of power systems for HNS?s DirecTV, DirecPC,>>>Personal/Telephony Earth Station and Cellular products lines.); Agency>>>Certification Hardware Engineering (Design, analysis and development of>>>hardware for satellite and digital cellular carrier systems as they relate>>>to the agency certifications.).>>>>>>RF Engineering (Positions located in San Diego, CA):>>>RF Design Engineers - develop leading-edge wireless telecommunication>>>products and systems. Product areas include: advanced digital Specialized>>>Mobile Radio (SMR) for voice and data applications, hand-held portable>>>phones for dual-mode GSM and geosynchronous satellite communication>>>systems, advanced digital cellular phones. Design UHF/VHF synthesizers,>>>receivers, and transmitters at the component level. Individuals will be>>>responsible for supervised high-level and low-level design and>>>documentation, implementation, unit testing and integration with complex>>>communication systems.>>>>>>DSP Engineering (Positions located in San Diego, CA):>>>Systems Engineers - work with real-time embedded systems. The positions>>>entail: systems analysis; FEC algorithms; and firmware development ->>>speech, coding, modems, and forward error correction.>>>>>>HNS also offers summer internships in engineering and business areas.>>>>>>Please visit with us while we are on campus for more information. If you>>>are unable to see us on campus and would like to apply for an interview or>>>internship please send a resume to:>>>>>>Fax: 301-428-2833>>>E-mail: staffing@notesgw.hns.com >>>>>>Corporate Staffing>>>Hughes Network Systems>>>11717 Exploration Lane>>>Germantown MD 20876>>>>>>Hughes Network Systems>>>Attn: HR>>>10450 Pacific Center Court>>>San Diego, CA 92121>>>>>>>>>>>>>Joy Laskar>>Assistant Professor>>School of Electrical and Computer Engineering>>777 Atlantic Drive>>Atlanta, GA 30332-0250>>>>Office: 404-894-5268>>Fax: 404-894-0222>>email: joy.laskar@ece.gatech.edu >>>***************>Jackie Nemeth>Georgia Institute of Technology>School of Electrical and Computer Engineering>Room E276>Atlanta, GA 30332-0250>Phone: (404) 894-2906>Fax: (404) 894-4641>Email: jackie.nemeth@ece.gatech.edu >WWW: http://www.ece.gatech.edu/users/jnemeth/ ------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 12:09:08 -0700From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.comSubject: Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)Message-ID: < 344271D4.4007@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFrancis Njie wrote:> LatJor, please excuse the delay. Life's been terribly busy of late.> I couldn't find my original posting on this matter. In any case, it was> essentially a suggestion for further research on the feasibility and> efficacy of such a petition.> I could have taken up the effort back then with the right support. However,> it's been about a year and I have moved on to other things-- The little> time I have outside of work these days is taken up by other volunteer work.> I would however give as much help as I can (especially if petition> "signatures" can be submitted electronically) to any of the other 260> members of gambia-l that decide(s) to take this up...> - Francis> At 01:54 AM 9/30/97 -0400, LatJor wrote:> >Interested but need to be refreshed as to the what/why/how> >of this issue.> >> >LatJor> >> >> >I am also interested especially on how we can sign on electronically onthe petitionHabib------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 12:22:31 -0700From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.comSubject: Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)Message-ID: < 344274F7.1402@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHabib Ghanim wrote:> Francis Njie wrote:> >> > LatJor, please excuse the delay. Life's been terribly busy of late.> >> > I couldn't find my original posting on this matter. In any case, it was> > essentially a suggestion for further research on the feasibility and> > efficacy of such a petition.> >> > I could have taken up the effort back then with the right support. However,> > it's been about a year and I have moved on to other things-- The little> > time I have outside of work these days is taken up by other volunteer work.> > I would however give as much help as I can (especially if petition> > "signatures" can be submitted electronically) to any of the other 260> > members of gambia-l that decide(s) to take this up...> >> > - Francis> >> > At 01:54 AM 9/30/97 -0400, LatJor wrote:> > >Interested but need to be refreshed as to the what/why/how> > >of this issue.> > >> > >LatJor> > >> > >> > >I am also interested especially on how we can sign on electronically on> the petition> Habibxx------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 21:13:35 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 3442F16F.1277@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Moe!Yes, I mean it. Try to look behind the facade created by mediapropaganda. There you will find the dictatorial tendencies that havecharacterised America=B4s actions both at home and on the internationalscene. Would the following few examples fit the so called defender ofworld freedom and democracy?1)The continued imprisonment (up to 1990s and probably even up to nowbecause I don=B4t know what became of them) of some Black Panther members=like Gary Rice and others whose names I have forgotten, who were framedfor bombing a house and killing a policeman who was in the house. Thetrial was so cooked up that it could only have been with the intentionof neutralising them that they were found guilty. The main witness whowas a boy changed his story many times in court. He would say that theBlack Panther members were not responsible for the bombing in court inthe morning, come back in the afternoon all bruised up with swollen eyeswearing dark shades and say they were responsible. The material evidencehas been proven to have been planted. They are (or were since the lasttime I checked which was a few years back) still in prison. These arethose I know about. What about those I don=B4t know about? Shouldn=B4t Bi=llClinton free those political prisoners before sending Jesse Jacksonaround the world to preach democracy which will definitely includefreeing political prisoners.2) The bombing by a city (I can=B4t recall which because it has been some=time since I saw the documentary and I did not record it) police force(and I=B4m not sure if the FBI was involved) of a black movement in abuilding using helicopter gunships and other heavy weapons.3) The continued "imprisonment" of Indians in reserves.4) The FBI=B4s calculated involvement in supplying drugs in blackneighbourhoods. Isn=B4t that genocide?5) The daily brutalisation of thousands of black people by the police incountless cities in the US. Don=B4t they have rights?6) Going all the way to Panama and kidnapping Noriega.7) Bombing Irak and killing innocent civilians because Iraki agents wereaccused of plotting to kill George Bush. How many leaders did the CIAkill? How about the plots to kill Castro? Remember the poisoned pen? Didanyone bomb Washington?8) The continued blockade of Cuba. If not trying to dictate the type ofleader, government system etc. that should be in place in Cuba, how elsecan it be justified?9) Putting sanctions on Libya in an effort to force it to hand oversuspects in the Lockerbie bombing. Suspects who others have proveninnocent. Would America hand over its citizens to stand trial in Libyafor for example, bombing raids carried out against Tripoli? Gaddafi hasoffered to hand the suspects over to a neutral land but the offer hasbeen rejected. Why was the Oklahoma City bombing trial moved from thecity? Because the suspects could not get a fair trial there. Do youthink the Libyans can get a free trial in the US or Scotland? If Americais a true believer in democracy, it would believe in democracy for ALLpeople and not just Americans.The list can go on and on. Maybe the list members don=B4t have the timeto read long posts but there are many more instances to quote. One thingwe have to realise is that America and the West control the media andfeed the rest of the world what they want them to believe. In thisconnection, if America is telling us to be democratic, we have toanalyse America to make sure that it is democratic in the first place.Afterall, charity begins at home. And home (America) has a very brutalhistory. Remember the blankets infected with smallpox given to Indiansto wipe them out? Remember slavery? Remember the Tuskegee experiment?Remember others? Who knows which ones are going on now and will berevealed 30 years on. A democratic country shouldn=B4t do such things.Toend, I=B4ll quote Roy, an Indian who used to speak at Hyde Park. Eventhough the quotation might be out of place, it is something worthmentioning. He said: "America is the only country in the world to havegone from barbarism to decadence without having gone throughcivilisation". Maybe there is something in it. =Buharry.P.S.You wrote:> I am flabbergasted!!!!!!!!!!!!!> And, I find it funny too :-))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))).> =D.S.Why?-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Modou Jallow wrote:> => Buharry, you wrote:> => > To me, America and Bill Clinton are as dictatorial as those they pain=> > as dictators (Saddam, Castro, Gaddafi etc.).> => Do you really mean that????????????> => I am flabbergasted!!!!!!!!!!!!!> And, I find it funny too :-))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))).> => Regards,> => Moe S. Jallow> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D> PS> Say HELLO to the family for me.------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 16:56:17 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Beautiful English Language (fwd)Message-ID: < 9710132056.AA67700@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSounds too funny for me......---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 05:42:07 PDTTo: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)Subject: The Beautiful English LanguageThe European Union commissioners have announced that agreement hasbeen reached to adopt English as the preferred language for Europeancommunications, rather than German, which was the other possibility. Aspart of the negotiations, Her Majesty's Government conceeded thatEnglish spelling had some room for improvement and has accepted afive-year phased plan for what will be known as EuroEnglish (Euro forshort).In the first year, "s" will be used instead of the soft "c".Sertainly, sivil servants will resieve this news with joy.Also, the hard "c will be replaced with "k". Not only will this klear upkonfusion, but typewriters kan have one less letter.There will be growing publik enthusiasm in the sekond year, when thetroublesome "ph" will be replaced by "f". This will make words like"fotograf" 20 per sent shorter.In the third year, publik akseptanse of the new spelling kan beexpekted to reach the stage where more komplikated changes arepossible. Governments will enkorage the removal of double letters,which have always ben a deterent to akurate speling.Also, al wil agre that the horible mes of silent "e"s in the languag isdisgrasful, and they would go.By the fourth year, peopl wil be reseptiv to steps such as replasing"th" by z" and "w" by " v"During ze fifz year, ze unesesary "o" kan be dropd from vordskontaining "ou", and similar changes vud of kors be aplid to ozerkombinations of leters.After zis fifz yer, ve vil hav a reli sensibl riten styl. Zer vil be nomor trubls or difikultis and evrivun vil find it ezi tu understand echozer. Ze drem vil finali kum tru.______________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 18:01:50 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Beautiful English Language (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMoe:I really do not see how this european effort to make 'inglishmor palatabul to zeir politikal agenda' any different thanthat of the proponents of 'ebonics'. As I recall, many on thislist made a total mockery of it. I wonder what their opinionsare with this europeanization of the 'kwiin's inglish'!LatJor------------------------------Date: Mon, 13 Oct 1997 22:47:21 -0400From: "Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)Message-ID: < 3442DD39.25FB@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMy Condolences to the Jallow family. Verily, every soul will perish, butthe dead of a loved one is always tragic. May Allah, the omnipotent, bepleased with the late Abdou's soul; May He also guide the rest of us inour desired aspirations to achieve our qualitative objectives and to diein His path(amen)Pa-Mambuna, Lexington------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 01:14:16 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: casa/religion/ethnicityMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:In view of the escalation of the fighting in our backyard -casamance - along with the rising number of deaths caused bythe fighting, coupled with the thousands of displaced people,we will have to sooner or later start talking about some ofthe fundamental issues surrounding this conflict.While I am in agreement with Moe that we must offer solutionsto our many problems, it is important to first make an effortto identify what the problems are and their causes. Only then,having thouroughly discussed these in an open and frank manner,can we begin to offer solutions. (I think Moe would be inagreement with me on this.)In a previous posting, Mr. Sidibeh, in calling for greaterdiscussion on this issue touched, in passing, on the increasinginvolovement of religion in our political lives. On theCasamance conflict, he rightly pointed out that the leader ofthe Independence Movement is a catholic priest - Diamacoune.But I wonder if by pointing out this fact one ought to draw theconclusion that the MFDC is a christian movement. I am notsuggesting that this is what Mr. Sidibeh was alluding to,however, the likelihood of one arriving at this conclusionis certainly possible. I therefore want to focus my attentionin this piece on perceptions and how they may play a part inthe situation in casamance as well as among gambians.I am not sure what the religious demographics of casamance is,but more than just focusing on the fact that the leader is acatholic, we should ask ourselves two important questions:1. Does the movement/rebels identify with a particular religion?( In this case roman catholicism) If so it would be reflectedin their political manifesto, press releases, statements,...2. Does the rank and file of the movement/rebels consistlargely of members of a specific religious faith? (In thiscase, roman catholicism) If so it would be reflected if notfrom official government sources or news releases, at leastin the names of the growing number of casualties on themovement's/rebels' side.What I have read, from an interview that FOROYAA did a few yearsago,on the leader of the MFDC - Fr. Diamacoune - as well as newssources posted either on this list in days gone by, or currentlyon the 'Bush' list,christianity does not seem to be part theirstandard. How else could one rationalize the fact the the number twoman of the MFDC, one Salif Sadio, or another top official, MamadouSane,are all non-christians(at least as far as their names suggests?Perhaps someone may have information leading to an opposite viewto mine. If so please share it with the rest of us.)However, there is a perception that the casamanceconflict does involve the clashing of islam and christianity.Especially since the leader happens to be a religious figure.After all he is a catholic priest.This strong perception, particularly from the northern part ofsenegal (and gambia, perhaps?), where power over the entire countrytruly lies, could play a significant role in the decision-making ofthe senegalese government. The powerful islamic brotherhoods (Mourides,Tarriqiyas, ...) that dominate the religious landscape of thenorth which also have significant political clout makes thispossibility even more real. Note that I am speaking of perceptionsand their possible influence in the conflict.Casamance is well known for its traditionalism. Indiginousreligions are widely practiced in this area among the Jola,Manjak, Bassari, ... This has always been a bitter pill withchristian and islamic evangelists in our sub-region. Could thisfact have played a role in the decision-making of apre-dominantly islamic senegalese government? For while AbdouDiouf is openly saying that his government is committed to apeaceful resolution of the conflict,a few days later thesenegalese forces were reported to have attacked a rebel base.Of course I am not trying to be an apologetic for the 'rebels'.I am only focusing here on one side of the conflict - thedominant side.The ethnic make up of the casamance is actually similar to therest of the senegambia. The difference lies in the numbers.While the north is significantly populated by wolof, lebu,serer, tukulor,mandinka, the south is largely populated by the jola, manjak, bassari.It is easy to see the ethnic tension that could be generated given thatthe seat of government and all its main arteries are centralized inthe north. The ethnic mix as I pointed out above points the way toconflict. In my view, this factor is of more value in our evaluationof the conflict than to make it look like the south views religionas a factor in their struggle. When we look at the family names ofthe leaders of the MFDC, as well as the casualties reported on theirside, one quickly observes that the overwhelming number are jolas!(Fr. Augustine Diamacoune - leader, Mamdou Nkrumah Sane - deputy leader,Salif Sadio - 'hard line guerrilla chief', Sarani Manga Badian (Badjan)- exec. committee member (killed), Edmond Bora - deputy leader(defected to gambia), Edgar Diedhiou (Jarju) - killed, ...)It matters not then whether the number one of the MFDC is a christian,the number two is a muslim, and so on. Ethnicity seems to play a moreimportant role.I will stop here to hear what others have to say. There are many issuesto examine. However taking one point at a time and clearingmis-perceptions along the way is a necessary step.Some of these issues are:1) the reasons given by the MFDC for calling for andfighting for casamance independence;2) senegalese government's stance against any calls for transformingthe country's territorial integrity;3) gambia's position and actions/non-actions, particularly in relationto the escalation of fighting;4) Other nation's (like france) and international orgs (u.n., o.a.u.,ecowas,...) positions and diplomacies;5) religious groups/leaders and their positions on the issue. E.g.Cardinal Hyacinthe Thiandoum of the senegalese arch-diocese's position in favorof 'territorial integrity and national unity';6) what were the two sides talking about and why did it break down;7) the continuing 'house arrest' of Fr. Diamacoune and its impact on thetalks (or lack of). Esp. judging from the hardline tone of MamadouNkrumah Sane, number two man of the MFDC. According to him, sinceDiamacoune is under 'house arrest', Diamacoune cannot speak for theMFDC, and that all talks are currently taking place 'on the groundthrough weapons'.8) other important issues others on the list have which I have notmentioned.Folks, now that we are being kept abreast of developments on thisconflict (especially in the 'Bush'), we need to begin discussingthis issue in depth. The news forwards should serve more as abackdrop for our discussions. Remember, this is a 'Discussion Group',not a 'Silent Reading Group'!As far as I am concern, our freedom in the gambia is being threatenedby the fighting south of our border. Judging from the heavy fire powerbeing brought to bear by the senegalese government (over 3000 troops,new 105mm canons, ...), as well as the resolve of the MFDC to continuetheir struggle 'on the ground through weapons' there certainly doesnot seem to be an end to the fighting anytime soon.Someone once stated that 'the price of freedom, is eternal vigilance'!Let us not be found wanting in the latter when the former - our freedom-is being threatened.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 00:20:40 -0700From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.comSubject: Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)Message-ID: < 34431D48.5AA4@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> My heart goes out to Mr. Ousman Jallow and the Jallow family for the> tragic death and loss of their son/brother, Abdou Jallow.> MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE> AMEN> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> =======================================================================> -----------------------------------------------------------------------> PS> Please, let us ALL help in any way we can, no matter how little we can> afford.May Allah make his trip back as peaceful and merciful as possible. AmenQuestionWhy do we have to take the body home ? It is much more expensive totransport it back home than to bury here as required by the Holy Quran.You get buried where ever you die and as soon as possible!!I will help regardless .PeaceHabib------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 00:23:12 -0700From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.comSubject: Re: CondolenceMessage-ID: < 34431DE0.1692@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLamin Camara wrote:> My heartfelt condolence goes to: the Jallow family, for the tragic death> of their loved one (Abdou Jallow). May Allah grant the deceased Jannat,> Amin!> Lamin Camara.> ---------------------------------------------------------------> My heartfelt condolence goes to: the Jallow family, for the tragic> death of their loved one (Abdou Jallow). May Allah grant the deceased> Jannat, Amin!> Lamin Camara.My sincere condolences to the Jallow familyHabib------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 00:27:27 -0700From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.comSubject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 34431EDF.BE6@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit WENDELA@COMMIT.GM > wrote:> Sent by wendela@commit.gm (Wendela Van Bilderbeek)> via Commit> >Momodou Sallah, Pa M.M.Njie Executive director of Meridien Bank,> >Wendela Van Bilderbeek,and Jim Swetz of the Banjul American Embassy> >School have all been added to the Gambia-L shadow list through> >Commit. We welcome them to Gambia-l and look forward to their> >contributions.> >> >You can send your introductions to gambia-l@u.washington.edu > >> >regards> >Momodou Camara> Hello everybody,> I am Wendela (a Hollandese is how they call me here in the gambia). I> subsribed to the list out of curiosity. Always interested in gambian> affairs. I am living in the gambia but to get up to dated is not easy here.> Let me be a member for a while and see what will come to my screen. Bye> Thanks.> wendelaWelcome and we look foward to positive contributions for our mutualbenefits.PeaceHabib------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 09:19:26 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19971014081926.00706c10@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"BUHARRY!ONCE AGAIN, VERY, VERY, VERY BRILLIANT. THE PROBLEM WITH "WE" AFRICANS IS,WE ARE THE VERY ONES WHO AID AMERICA AND THE WEST IN ALL THEIRPROPAGANDA.... TOO SAD. WE HAVE A VERY LONG WAY TO GO...BUT HEY, YOU STAYAWAKE. WITH A BUNCH OF "US", THERE IS HOPE FOR OUR FUTURE GENERATION.PS! JUST ONE MORE LITTLE "horom"... THOUGH NOTHING TO DO WITH DEMOCRACY BUTTHE SAME AMERICAN/WESTERN MORALE: THE BAN ON LANDMINES, I BET IT WILL BECOMEAN ISSUE OF "HUMAN RIGHTS" WHEN AMERICA NO LONGER HAVE USE FOR THEM,AS SHECLEARLY INDICATED TO EVERYONE TO HEAR. THEY WILL THEN TURN TO PRESSURIZEOTHERS WHO HAPPENS TO POSSESS LANDMINES. AND THROUGH ALL THIS PROCESS, SOMEOF US WILL BE SUPPORTING THEIR COURSE.YOU'VE SAID IT ALL, SO NO NEED TO GO FURTHER."...AND KEEP UP THE VERY GOOD WORK DOWN THERE"Regards,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 09:39:29 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19971014083929.00709608@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Correction, please!At 09:19 14/10/97 +0100, I wrote:"...PS! JUST ONE MORE LITTLE "horom"... THOUGH NOTHING TO DO WITH DEMOCRACY BUT>THE SAME AMERICAN/WESTERN MORALE:..."I mean MORALS...not MORALEThanks for the patience.Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 06:03:51 -0400From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: casa/religion/ethnicityMessage-ID: <01bcd888$7942bce0$6b0e1a26@latir>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit-----Original Message-----From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListDate: Tuesday, October 14, 1997 1:17 AMSubject: casa/religion/ethnicity>In view of the escalation of the fighting in our backyard ->casamance - along with the rising number of deaths caused by>the fighting, coupled with the thousands of displaced people,>we will have to sooner or later start talking about some of>the fundamental issues surrounding this conflict.[snip]>I am not sure what the religious demographics of casamance is,>but more than just focusing on the fact that the leader is a>catholic, we should ask ourselves two important questions:>1. Does the movement/rebels identify with a particular religion?> ( In this case roman catholicism) If so it would be reflected> in their political manifesto, press releases, statements,...I don't think it does. Perhaps someone more knowledge on the matter cancorrect/affirm this but from what I know, religious affiliation among theJolas is not as profound or significant as it is with other groups in theSenegambian region. Most Christian Jolas have many close relatives that areMuslim and vice versa. I think they see themselves as Jola first andMuslim/Christian secondly (a lesson , perhaps, that the rest of us may thinkabout learning).>I will stop here to hear what others have to say. There are many issues>to examine. However taking one point at a time and clearing>mis-perceptions along the way is a necessary step.>Some of these issues are:>1) the reasons given by the MFDC for calling for and> fighting for casamance independence;For whatever their rhetoric, it is generally recognised that the underlyingreasons come from the fact that while the region has served as a majorbread-basket for the country because of its relatively rich resources, thepeople of the region, whose make up as mentioned earlier is decidedlydifferent from the north, are not well represented in government, thepolitical power structure, et cetera, and are accordingly neglected in thecountry's development.>2) senegalese government's stance against any calls for transforming> the country's territorial integrity;I think it is pretty clear that the government has not and will not concedeany change in the country's territorial integrity. Any concession in favourof the separatists, they seem to believe, could lead to the wakening of theremaining country's overall economy.>3) gambia's position and actions/non-actions, particularly in relation> to the escalation of fighting;Gambia has tried to remain, or at least gives the illusion of remaining,neutral throughout which, I beleive, helps the Senegalese government's sidemore because of the geographic make-up of the region. While I am not sureabout present policy, Senegalese troops have in the past been permitted togo through Gambian borders for rapid-deployment from the north. It should benoted that Guinea-Bissau has also taken the stance of neutrality, at leastlately. I think it was when relations between Senegal and Guinea-Bissau wereat their lowest that the separatist movement had their biggest successes andit was after relations improved significantly that the separatists weremoved to making peace agreements.>4) Other nation's (like france) and international orgs (u.n., o.a.u.,> ecowas,...) positions and diplomacies;France has tried to act as brokers of peace but without much effect. TheO.A.U and ECOWAS have traditionally stayed away from the domestic affairs ofit's member states, a policy that has only recently changes but since thisaffair has been around for some time, to date their has been no realintervention.I don't remember the issue being brought up in any significant manner in theU.N. as another country would have to do so.>5) religious groups/leaders and their positions on the issue. E.g.> Cardinal Hyacinthe Thiandoum of the senegalese arch-diocese's position in> favor of 'territorial integrity and national unity';The Cardinal's recent proclamations are somewhat unprecedented. The Churchin general and Arch-Diocese of Senegal in particular have always advocated apeaceful resolution but have otherwise remained, or again given the illusionof remaining, neutral.>6) what were the two sides talking about and why did it break down;I think the two sides just agreed to stop fighting and come to the table totalk but the latter never really took place in any substantive form. Why,the peace agreement actually broke down, I don't know but I would venture tomention that perhaps the separatists used the cease-fire period toregroup/recoup or perhaps there were rifts within the movement thatdeveloped and caused the break down in talks, but this is more speculationon my part than anything fact-based other than the fact that they do notseem to be speaking with one voice now.>7) the continuing 'house arrest' of Fr. Diamacoune and its impact on the> talks (or lack of). Esp. judging from the hardline tone of Mamadou> Nkrumah Sane, number two man of the MFDC. According to him, since> Diamacoune is under 'house arrest', Diamacoune cannot speak for the> MFDC, and that all talks are currently taking place 'on the ground> through weapons'.Again, this seems to only add to the lack of unity among the separatistsand, only naturally, create a "factionization" within the movement.>8) other important issues others on the list have which I have not> mentioned.While Gambia must remain neutral we cannot continue with anon-interventionist policy. For one, refugees from the region areincreasingly dripping into our country. Secondly, the government troops areusing the borders at Gambia and Guinea-Bissau as walls to trap and kill intheir military maneuvers. As this continues it is only natural thateventually the wars will spill over into the neighbouring countries and therespective governments will have little choice in being involved militarily.The fact that Gambia effectively divides the country is all the more reasonwhy we must make ourselves a part of the overall solution to thelong-standing crisis. As I have mentioned earlier, I believe the mosteffective one would be a resumption of talks and studies on a unifiedeconomy/confederation where the Cassamence movement is allowed to playparty. I firmly believe that a win-win solution can be found that givesCassamance much more autonomy than already exists within a newly definedconfederation and where the trade disputes between Gambia and Senegal canalso be solved. While Gambia and Senegal would be the two principal stateswithin the new confederation, the Cassamance region could be given specialstatus giving them more autonomy while still preserving Senegal's nationalintegrity and while also allowing the people of Cassamence to have more of asay in their development vis-a-vis the overall development scheme of thenewly-defined confederation.>As far as I am concern, our freedom in the gambia is being threatened>by the fighting south of our border. Judging from the heavy fire power>being brought to bear by the senegalese government (over 3000 troops,>new 105mm canons, ...), as well as the resolve of the MFDC to continue>their struggle 'on the ground through weapons' there certainly does>not seem to be an end to the fighting anytime soon.>Someone once stated that 'the price of freedom, is eternal vigilance'!>Let us not be found wanting in the latter when the former - our freedom->is being threatened.I agree. It is now generally accepted that there are many MFDC fighters inthe Gambia. You can go to places even within the KMC district, west ofBrikama, and find people who can easily point out those who are known tobe/have been fighters from Cassamence. We can no longer remain silent on theissue.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 13:20:37 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dusty Sukuru-kundaMessage-ID: < 199710141618.NAA01130@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit----------> From: Bassirou Dodou Drammeh < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > To: Gunjur@aol.com > Subject: Re: Dusty Sukuru-kunda> Date: Tuesday, October 14, 1997 7:26 AM> Jabou,> You know,I tried my best as the Supreme Alkaloo of Skull Kundaa not to> cause a major confrontation between my REAL City and your so-called> city,but I can see that you Gunjurians are bent on slighting the Finestand> the most Indispensable City in the Gambia.So,for the records,I want allof> you be warned that if indeed this confrontation takes place,the end would> not be very pretty to watch, and that much of the blood that would be> spilled would not come from my CITY.> As for the Article you wrote about Shi'itism,please send it to me.Even> though I don't share your extreme views on Islam and Religion,I> nevertheless respect your right to your beliefs but that cannot mean that> will not fight your Ideas.Because I am also a Fanatic of Secularism.Ihave> read too much of Islam and Islamic history to believe that any systemother> than a SECULAR one would be good for a country with such multiplicity of> religions as Gambia.The linchpin of my belief is that the proximity orlack> of it of a person's belief system to mine cannot and must not determinemy> attitude towards that person.And that is the kind of Gambia I hope tolive> and bring up my children in.And I very sincerely believe that it is my> moral responsibility to engage in dialogue smart people like yourself who> apparently hold a different view.Because with the kind arguments you> normally put forward on the List here about religion,there is no way of> telling whether in the event of you becoming a Minister of Religion inthe> Future,You also would not threaten the Gambian Animists with annihilation> just as our friend,Mr.Bojang,the former Religion Minister,did to the> Ahmadiyas.So,its very vital that we discuss these issues as extensivelyas> possible.> As for the other personal questions,I will send my response to themthrough> your personal mail.> But going back the slighting you all of you other> gambians(Jabou,Janneh,Sidibeh,LatJor) trying to do to my Venerable> CITY................... ATTENTION!!!!!! to all of you> Regards Basssss!> ----------> > From: Gunjur@aol.com > > To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa > > Subject: Dusty Sukuru-kunda> > Date: Monday, October 13, 1997 6:06 AM> >> > Bass,> > Man, Serekunda is so dusty and crowded vthese days. It is also full of> > trouble-makers so much so that these days, it is known as Chicago, bythe> > folks. Why, even the new highway to be built from the airport to Banjul> is> > going to bypass that terrible place where the people,s pass time is> walking> > right smack in the middle of the road and daring cars to hit them. l> think we> > Gunjurians will just bypass it altogether.> > On a more serious note, l have had a very hectic few months since l> promised> > to continue the issue of Shi'tism etc. l have been thinking of just> e-mailing> > my writings on the issue to your private e-mail since l have becomequite> > dis-illusioned at the attitude towards religion and Islam in particular> by> > the group on the L. You see, l take this religion very seriously. One> cannot> > *****-foot about it, and l am not sure that most of the folk who call> > themselves Muslims even know what this entails. Anyway, like l said, l> will> > send it to you in sections and you can share it if you think anyone is> intere> > sted.> > l have been toying with the idea of going to Saudi Arabia to teach> English.> > Do you have any information about this sort of thing? l know otherpeople> > around here who are interested. lf l do it, it would be on a seasonal> > basis.Any info. you have will be greatly appreciated. l am also looking> for> > venture partnerrs in my clothing manufacture business in Gambia.> >> > Jabou Joh------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 13:37:44 +0200From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' Gambia-L@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: RE. REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOINT.Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainBuharry,I just want to say that you could not have put your arguement moresuccinctly. One of the problems with Africa and Africans is that wedelve in "formal" education and neglet "political" education. As yousaid, charity begins at home and I add, so does love and respect!We must not only aspire for material good for our people but aslo selfdignity and respect from others. American democracy is a sham andwhoever does not see that, especially if tha person is black, needs somereeducation.Those same people who just a few years ago called African Nationalistslike Nelson Mandela terrorists whilst they embraced garbage like Mobutu,Savimbi, Doe, etc. who brought nothing but mystry and suffering to theirpeople, do not have any moral right to preach democracy to anyone butAmericans. To this day black people are not free to walk any Americanstreets they choose. They have to reconsider before venturing.Those same people who - and don't give me that Republican/Democrat crap,they are two sides of the same coin - mined the ports of Nicaragua,sponsored armed bandits to rape peasant women, destroy farms, burn downschools and health stations of a DEMOCRATICALLY elected Sandistagovernment whilst in cahoots with the murderous Pinochet regime that hadwith the help of The AMERICAN CIA overthrown the DEMOCRATICALLY electedAllende government preaching democracy is like an Imam preachingChristianity!Don't get me wrong, The Rev. Jesse Jackson is a fine man but what the"West", mark this word, what it really means is whereever white peolpelive - it has nothing to do with the cardinal points of geography, sothat they don't have to refer to themselves in terms of race - what theyreally mean by democracy, at least for "non-white" or "Third World"people is not a system that benifits us but one that makes it easy forthem to isolate governments that have the interests of their people atheart, torment them, whilst those that toe the line are condoned. Asystem that allows them to continue to dominate the world through thecontroll of the world's natural resources and consummer markets.Remember Kuwait?.This brother Moe does not want to tell me that he bought that crap aboutDesert Storm being about restoring democracy?; there was no democracy inKuwait in the first place! What they were doing in The Persian Gulf wasrestoring the status quo that allowed them a free hand out there. It isat these times that they pat the blackman on the back and call himheroic, but when he gets back to America they call him ******!What they were doing in The Gulf was making sure that Sadam did notmaintain controll of those vast oil fields and the potential revenuesthat would be availed him being as unpredictable and Anit-Zionistic ashe is.What Clinton should have appointed Rev. Jackson to do was set up a forumtogether with tested African patriots and the OAU to look into howreparations to Africa might be effected, and not comming up with oldwine in new bottles!A. Kabir Njie.------------------------------Date: 14 Oct 1997 14:39:41 +0200From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" < Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.telemax.no To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > (Return requested)Subject: New clinic for SOS - Political instabiliMessage-ID: <04B333443680D004*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>Content-Identifier: 04B333443680D004Content-Return: AllowedMIME-Version: 1.0HelloI want to inform you about the co-operation between Norwegian InsuranceCompany Vesta, and the SOS Children's Village in the Gambia.Vesta built a medical clinic which was completed three months ago, and isgoing to be handed over to the SOS Gambia Friday 17th Oct 97.The insurance company contacted me seeking advice weather they shouldcontinue to support the project, or just hand it over or start a newproject. I adviced them to continue to support and supervise themanagement of the clinic, due to the high financial expenses that comeswith running a medical clinic.The money for this clinic was collected from every worker at Vesta, whogave NOK 50,00 pr. month.The project is estimated to cost NOK 9.000.000.We, the Gambians in Bergen are going to have a cultural evening togetherwith the Vesta Insurance Company in the middle of November. The reasonfor this is to have good contact with the Gambians residing in Bergen.We hope a lot of people will show up, and bring some good ideas.However, the officials from Vesta, Bergen expressed their dismay from afax massage they received from the Gambia which stated that the openingceremony has been postponed due to political instability presently in theGambia.When I was confronted with this information by the Vesta official,I was confused and could not answer. Anyway, I explained to them that Iwas not aware and still not aware of any political instability currentlyprevailing in the Gambia.He said that the air ticket already was booked, and they planned to openon Friday and return back in Bergen on Monday.I wonder if any one has information on this.ThanksAlhagi------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 09:47:44 -0400From: Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Meaning of nameMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19971014134744.347783b0@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi all,If anyone can help this gentlemen with his question, pleaserespond to him directly. Thanks! Andy===============================================================Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page===============================================================>From: < abakker@dow.com >Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 02:23:52 -0400> Andy, thanks for your reply,>I have a question you might be able to answer.>My wife and I spent a holiday in The Gambia twice the last two years.>The first time we got acquainted with a young guy who used to work at>the Atlantic hotel in Banjul as an official tourist guide. Because of a>lack of tourists he lost his job later. The second time we were there,>he operated as our private guide and friend.>Because of our gratitude towards him we named our son (my son's official>name, born July this year) after him. His name is Modou Musa. Do you>happen to know what these words either separate or in combination>actually mean?>Best Regards,>Elbert Bakker------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 15:06:32 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'Gambia-L'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re. SOS clinic -political instabilityMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101142@dkdifs02.dif.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCD8B2.C27BC1C0"This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understandthis format, some or all of this message may not be legible.------ =_NextPart_000_01BCD8B2.C27BC1C0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableGlad to hear of this clinic, but where is it situated in the Gambia ?Can that have anything to do with rumours of instability ? I think ifit=B4s close to the Casamance-refugees comming in, or ? Asbj=F8rn =Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 09:33:56 -0700 (PDT)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: yIpNG0Aql30UfLOsJ2HDQw==Hi,As you can see I'm way behind in my mail. I have a hard copy of theconstitution but I have to find it, its buried somewhere in the rubbles in myoffice. I also had a scanned electronic copy, but some of my files wereaccidentally deleted. Our system admin should have backup copies though, itsjust finding the time to dig thru thousands of mail. If I'm able to retrievethese files I'll post it to the group. The hard copy I'll definitely look for.regards,sarian> Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 13:54:02 -0400 (EDT)> From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> Subject: Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.> MIME-Version: 1.0> X-To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> X-Sender: gndow@acc5> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Njaga, greetings:> You wrote:> >I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambian> >constitutions. i must have missed it if and when it was> >posted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee....> > if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and al> >those who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post it to> >me????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh.> +++> A while back we did make an effort to have the> 'Draft Constitution' in electronic form. I believe Sarian> and Abdou (or Momodou?) might still have it. Mine has> disappeared (so much for patriotism). I am not aware of anyone> having a copy of the actual constitution in electronic form,> however, there may be someone in the list who has a hardcopy> of it. If so we would all (I think) like to have it. Perhaps> the same effort we made with the Draft could be done with the> actual operative one.> Let me know when you know something.> LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 13:32:55 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThanks Sarian:As soon as you are able to locate the hardcopy and/or filesof the constitution pleas let us know. That way Buharry willnot have to mail his only copy across continents.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 13:40:24 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dusty Sukuru-kundaMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBass...Thanks for sharing your dialogues with sis. Jabou. It was mostenlightening and as you stated it is important for us to haveopen honest discussions on the subject of religion, for allthe reasons you sighted. I commend Jabou also for allowingBass to forward parts of their dialogue. We miss hearing fromher.On the SereKunda issue, I am also a citizen of your cityhaving lived their for several years. So relax bro. it was alla big joke.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 14:11:06 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SubscriberMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBakary Gibba has been added to the list. Welcome to our Bantabaand please send a brief intro. to our group. Our address is:LatJor++++++++++++++++++++++++++On Sun, 12 Oct 1997, badjie karafa sw wrote:> Hi folks !> kindly add my cousine Bakary Gibba to the list. His e-mail account is> Thanks> Karafa Badjie> Dept. of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine> Faculty of Medicine> UBC> @e,------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 23:14:19 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Beautiful English Language (fwd)Message-ID: < 9710150314.AA65058@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLatjor, you wrote:> Moe:> I really do not see how this european effort to make 'inglish> mor palatabul to zeir politikal agenda' any different than> that of the proponents of 'ebonics'. As I recall, many on this> list made a total mockery of it. I wonder what their opinions> are with this europeanization of the 'kwiin's inglish'!> LatJorLatjor,Very funny of you. I appreciate the sense of humor in you. Maybe, we willsoon be forced to speak German...heh? (No offense to the Germans on thelist).Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 23:33:00 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: casa/religion/ethnicityMessage-ID: < 9710150333.AA58238@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLatjor, you wrote:> Greetings:> In view of the escalation of the fighting in our backyard -> casamance - along with the rising number of deaths caused by> the fighting, coupled with the thousands of displaced people,> we will have to sooner or later start talking about some of> the fundamental issues surrounding this conflict.> While I am in agreement with Moe that we must offer solutions> to our many problems, it is important to first make an effort> to identify what the problems are and their causes. Only then,> having thouroughly discussed these in an open and frank manner,> can we begin to offer solutions. (I think Moe would be in> agreement with me on this.)Latjor,Once again, as usual, you have broken down the scenario in bits andpieces that we can handle. I think that the situation is far more complexthat previously thought. After reading your message, I realized that I wasnot aware of almost half of the points you raised. I agree with you thatnow should be a good time to address these issues otherwise we may have toresort to the phrase "had we known.....". Unfortunately, it appears thatonly a handful of members (Latir being one of them) are ready to comeforward with solutions and suggestions. I must confess that I do not haveaccess to any current information about the Cassamance region. Thus, mysilence on this matter. I hope that the list members back home will assistus in this regard as information becomes availble.Once again, thanks for the elaborated points you outlined in your message.Regards,Moe S. Jallow========================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 00:05:36 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)Message-ID: < 9710150405.AA28832@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHabib, you wrote:> Question> Why do we have to take the body home ? It is much more expensive to> transport it back home than to bury here as required by the Holy Quran.> You get buried where ever you die and as soon as possible!!> I will help regardless .> Peace> HabibMr. Ghanim,This is a question that I cannot answer simply because it may be inconflict with the teachings of the Quran. I remember last year during thepilgrimage, one of my uncles lost his life during the hajj because of highblood pressure. Not one member of my family suggested that he be takenhome to the Gambia for burial. In fact, there was some excitement amongthe members of the family in that it is considered good luck to die (andbe buried) in the holy land during hajj.As we apply the same morale to christian countries, it becomes unbearablefor a family to live with such a thing. In most cases, they (the family)would rather have the victim transported back to the country of origin forburial. I am not sure how this is handled in other Arab countries otherthat Saudi Arabia but it would seem that no country could have control ofa corpse's burial without the consent of the immediate family members.Whether or not this conflicts with the Quran, I cannot say. Personally,though, I would want to be buried alongside my family members, ifpossible. But, who will make that decision? My family, I hope.Maybe you can shed some light on this. What'd you say?Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 01:31:55 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RE. REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOINT.Message-ID: < 9710150531.AA28002@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMr. Njie, you wrote:> Buharry,> This brother Moe does not want to tell me that he bought that crap about> Desert Storm being about restoring democracy?; there was no democracy in> Kuwait in the first place! What they were doing in The Persian Gulf was> restoring the status quo that allowed them a free hand out there. It is> at these times that they pat the blackman on the back and call him> heroic, but when he gets back to America they call him ******!> A. Kabir Njie.I beg your pardon!Where do I come in on this? My response to Buharry's message was supposedto be an intentional joke, my friend. You see, Buharry and I go a long wayback. When I came to America, he was the one that ecouraged me to goto school, and also the one who convinced me to move from "dry" Louisianato Georgia while he was still going to college in Alabama. To me, he isstill some one I look up to.Now, for you to attack me for simply making a commentary joke to someone Iknow, sounds very unapealing. Yes, I had "formal" education and neglected"political" education because I am not and have no desire of being aPOLITICIAN. My parents thought me that there were better ways to serve acountry than being a politician. My entire family is in the business ofproviding goods and services to the public and I do not intend to swayoutside that domain. I hate to boast but I am a product of Gambia Highschool (Class of 1986). My parents also thought me that "to be second" was"to be first place looser". For that reason, I was second only once (Form2) and I paid dearly for that. In 1986, I graduated with a Division 1Distinction, the only one in GHS. Some said, I achieved first throughoutthe nation, but I was never there to see it. My father quickly snatched meaway to help in the business. Mrs. Jow, the current education Secretary,was vice principal and she begged my father to let me go to sixth form buthe declined. Oh yes,this brings back memories: My favorite and mostfearless head boy was Alpha Robinson. Yes, I remember his speech on speechday in which he told the pricipal M.I. Jagne, and president Jawara off.Latjor might remember that.Mr. Njie, If I need to be "reeducated", then it must be in the egineeringsciences. Give me some numbers and mathematical equations and I will showyou what I can do. I think it is very premature to simply judge someone bywhat and how he/she writes. Now I see why a great many members of Gambia-Lremain silent. I respect everyone's opinion even if it is different frommine. Furthermore, Gambia-L (along with many other usenet and newsgroupsthat I belong to), is an escape for me to get away from the "slave nature"of corporate America and learn new things. To me, that's learning filledwith fun. I just hope that you do not preconceivably judge everyone bywhat they write. And I must add, "I am not a writer". Period.Thank you for your input, though. If I must say it, it is better to voiceyour opinion than to hide in the bushes....and I admire you for that.Have a wonderful day!Regards,Moe S. Jallow========================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 01:46:11 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia-Lers in the Bay AreaMessage-ID: < 9710150546.AA26758@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Gambia-Lers,I will be in the bay area, San Francisco, during the period of Oct. 15thru October 21. I would like to know if it would be possible for us toget together (this weekend) during my visit.Kindly let me know by tomorrow evening by private mail (with contactnumbers).Hope to see you in sunny California!Thank you in advance.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 00:02:38 -0700From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.comSubject: Re: Meaning of nameMessage-ID: < 34446A8E.4CCB@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAndy Lyons wrote:> Hi all,> If anyone can help this gentlemen with his question, please> respond to him directly. Thanks! Andy> ===============================================================> Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page> ===============================================================> >From: < abakker@dow.com > >Date: Tue, 14 Oct 1997 02:23:52 -0400> >> > Andy, thanks for your reply,> >> >I have a question you might be able to answer.> >My wife and I spent a holiday in The Gambia twice the last two years.> >The first time we got acquainted with a young guy who used to work at> >the Atlantic hotel in Banjul as an official tourist guide. Because of a> >lack of tourists he lost his job later. The second time we were there,> >he operated as our private guide and friend.> >Because of our gratitude towards him we named our son (my son's official> >name, born July this year) after him. His name is Modou Musa. Do you> >happen to know what these words either separate or in combination> >actually mean?> >> >Best Regards,> >Elbert Bakker> > abakker@dow.comThey are the names of two prophetsMohamed for ModouMusa for Musa(Moses)Habib------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 02:16:23 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Reconsider AOL (fwd)Message-ID: < 9710150616.AA32806@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitConsidering AOL??..............you may want to Reconsider.Hello Netters,As a BETA tester of most of the communication and browser software(netscape, Explorer, AOL, Prodigy... etc) before it is released, I wasforwarded the following message earlier today (Normally it is first testedfor compatibility before a release). This could be just another hoax but Ihave not been able to verify its validity. In most cases, AOL is one ofthe best Internet software packages available but I wouldn't be surprisedif there is indeed a bug in their new 4.0 release. As far as I know, itwas not available to download as a BETA version which leads me to suspectsome trouble. So, to ALL of the AOL users out there, you might want toread this........Please check with the following if you have any doubts.The U.S. Dept. of Energy Internet Hoaxes site:Also the National Computer Security Association site:Regards,Moe S. Jallow---------- Forwarded message ---------->From a former AOL employee:I'll try and cut through the crap, and try to get to the point of thisletter. I used to work for America Online, and would like to remainanonymous for that reason. I was laid off in early September, but Iknow exactly why I was laid off, which I will now explain:Since last December, I had been one of the many people assigned todesign AOL 4.0 for Windows (AOL 4.0 beta, codenamed Casablanca). Inthe beginning, I was very proud of this task, until I found out the truecost of it. Things were going fine until about mid-February, when meand 2 of my colleagues started to suspect a problem, an unexplainable'Privacy Invasion', with the new version. One of them, who is a masterprogrammer, copied the finished portion of the new version (Then 'Build52'), and took it home, and we spent nearly 2 weeks of sleepless nightsexamining and debugging the program, flipping it inside-out, and here iswhat we found.Unlike all previous versions of America Online, version 4.0 putssomething in your hard drive called a 'cookie'. (AOL members click here for adefinition). However, the cookie we found on Version 4.0 was far moretreacherous than the simple internet cookie. How would you likesomebody looking at your entire hard drive, snooping through any (yes,any) piece of information on your hard drive. It could also read yourpassword and log in information and store it deep in the program code.Well, all previous versions, whether you like it or not, have done thisto a certain extent, but only with files you downloaded. As me and mycolleagues discovered, with the new version, anytime you are signed onto AOL, any top aol executive, any aol worker, who has been sworn tosecrecy regarding this feature, can go into your hard drive and retrieveany piece of information that they so desire. Billing, downloadrecords, e-mail, directories, personal documents, programs, financialinformation, scanned images, etc ... Better start keeping all thosepictures on a floppy disk!This is a totally disgusting violation of our rights, and your right toknow as well. Since this is undoubtably 'Top Secret' information that Iam revealing, my life at AOL is pretty much over. After discoveringthis information, we started to inform a few other workers at AmericaOnline, so that we could get a large enough crew to stop this fromhappening to the millions of unfortunate and unsuspecting America Onlinemembers. This was in early August. One month later, all three of uswere unemployed. We got together, and figured there was something wehad to do to let the public know.Unemployed, with one of us going through a divorce (me) and another whois about to undergo treatment for Cancer, our combined financialsituation is not currently enough to release any sort or article. Weattepted to create a web page on three different servers containingin-depth information on AOL 4.0, but all three were taken down within 2days. We were running very low on time (4.0 is released early thiswinter), so we figured our last hope to reveal this madness before iteffects the people was starting something similar to a chain letter,this letter you are reading. Please do the following, to help us exposeAOL for who they really are, and to help us and yourself recievepersonal gratification for taking a stand for our freedom:1. Tell people who aren't on America Online in person, especiallyimportant people (Private Investigators, Government workers, CityCouncil)2. If the information about the new version isn't exposed by the timeaol is released early this winter, for your own protection, DON'TDOWNLOAD AOL 4.0 UNDER ANY CONDITION !!!Thank you for reading and examining this information. Me and mycolleagues hope that you will help us do the right thing in thissituation. Enjoy America Online (just kidding!).Regards,A former AOL employee------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 09:28:05 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Name :MODU MUSAMessage-ID: < 199710151225.JAA22624@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit----------> From: Bassirou Dodou Drammeh < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > To: abakker@dow.com > Subject:> Date: Wednesday, October 15, 1997 9:25 AM> Hi there!> The name: Modou Musa are actually two different names and both of themare> Gambianized versions of what were originally Islamic names.The first one:> Modou is originally Mohamed which later on changed to momodou, which in> turn is shortened to only Modu.Many Gambian Mandinka moslems tend to name> their first male born child after Modu.> As for Musa,that one is originally Mousaa as in the quran but the long> middle vowel became shortened to adapt to the Gambian(Mandinka) sound> system.Now,if you happen to have a first new born whom you want to name> after a friend of yours whose name is MUSA,you can prefix it with> Modou.That way, your child would end up getting two proper names.> This rule is not always obyed,because your friend whose name you want to> give to your son may be Modou Musa,and you can, in that case, take the> whole package and give it to your child.And I am sure you are aware thatin> Gambian Culture ,there is an eternal bond between two people who havebeen> named after each other.> So,I hope this answers your question.And please feel free to ask anyother> if you want to ..... and until then,keep up the good work down there!> Regards Basss------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 10:08:36 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Beautiful English Language (fwd)Message-ID: < 199710151306.KAA27885@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMoe!Zanks very much! Zat was very sveet.Zis new speling wuld sav me a lot oftrubl in ze futur.kep up ze god vork dovn zer!Regards Bas!----------> From: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: The Beautiful English Language (fwd)> Date: Monday, October 13, 1997 11:56 PM> Sounds too funny for me......> ---------- Forwarded message ----------> Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 05:42:07 PDT> To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)> Subject: The Beautiful English Language> The European Union commissioners have announced that agreement has> been reached to adopt English as the preferred language for European> communications, rather than German, which was the other possibility. As> part of the negotiations, Her Majesty's Government conceeded that> English spelling had some room for improvement and has accepted a> five-year phased plan for what will be known as EuroEnglish (Euro for> short).> In the first year, "s" will be used instead of the soft "c".> Sertainly, sivil servants will resieve this news with joy.> Also, the hard "c will be replaced with "k". Not only will this klear up> konfusion, but typewriters kan have one less letter.> There will be growing publik enthusiasm in the sekond year, when the> troublesome "ph" will be replaced by "f". This will make words like> "fotograf" 20 per sent shorter.> In the third year, publik akseptanse of the new spelling kan be> expekted to reach the stage where more komplikated changes are> possible. Governments will enkorage the removal of double letters,> which have always ben a deterent to akurate speling.> Also, al wil agre that the horible mes of silent "e"s in the languag is> disgrasful, and they would go.> By the fourth year, peopl wil be reseptiv to steps such as replasing> "th" by z" and "w" by " v"> During ze fifz year, ze unesesary "o" kan be dropd from vords> kontaining "ou", and similar changes vud of kors be aplid to ozer> kombinations of leters.> After zis fifz yer, ve vil hav a reli sensibl riten styl. Zer vil be no> mor trubls or difikultis and evrivun vil find it ezi tu understand ech> ozer. Ze drem vil finali kum tru.> ______________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 10:21:27 +0200From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu Subject: RE: REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOINT.Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainMoe,I just want to tell you that if your reply to Buharry was meant to be ajoke then you should have sent it to his private e-mail address. Then Iand Oujimai would not have seen the need to reply to your "joke".I do not think that Buharry too perceived it as a joke; if he did it wascertainly not evident in his reply, for that was a serious posting asfar as I am corcerned.And for your imformation I am already a practicing engineer. For melearning is an endless process. My e-mail address is at Aviaplan, theleading Norwegian architectural and planning company that is responsiblefor among other projects the planning and designing of the new airportbeing built just outside Oslo and projected to be the biggest in Europe(some say the world) when it gets operational next year, but who isinterested in that?Yes I am very much interested in politics because I am very muchinterested in the future of my children and grand children, the futureof your children and grand children.A beraucrat without political education is like a ship without acompass. You don't have to a politician or have political ambitions tobe politically mature. For me political participation is a must. You areproud of Alpha Robinson because he told the principal M. I. Jagne andpresident Jawara off, but it sounds to me that you will never do thatyourself.When my children get bigger and show any interest in politics I will bethe proudest father, for it wil be sign that they love themselves andtheir people and recognize the fact that they have a duty to serve themno matter the consequences.You said you are not a writer; neither am I.A. Kabir Njie.------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 09:08:22 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: TestMessage-ID: < 9710151308.AA41264@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitI sent in 3 messages this morning but I do not think they posted at all.Tony Loum, is the LISTSERV experiencing some problems?Just a test.Moe------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 11:14:15 +0200From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu Subject: FW: RE: REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOINT.Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHello there,I tried sending this piece some hours ago and it never popped on on myscreen again which may mean it was not successfully delivered. So here Itry again.A. Kabir Njie> -----Original Message-----> From: Amadou Kabir Njie> Sent: 15. oktober 1997 10:21> To: ' Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu' > Subject: RE: REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOINT.> Moe,> I just want to tell you that if your reply to Buharry was meant to be> a joke then you should have sent it to his private e-mail address.> Then I and Oujimai would not have seen the need to reply to your> "joke".> I do not think that Buharry too perceived it as a joke; if he did it> was certainly not evident in his reply, for that was a serious posting> as far as I am corcerned.> And for your imformation I am already a practicing engineer. For me> learning is an endless process. My e-mail address is at Aviaplan, the> leading Norwegian architectural and planning company that is> responsible for among other projects the planning and designing of> the new airport being built just outside Oslo and projected to be the> biggest in Europe (some say the world) when it gets operational next> year, but who is interested in that?> Yes I am very much interested in politics because I am very much> interested in the future of my children and grand children, the future> of your children and grand children.> A beraucrat without political education is like a ship without a> compass. You don't have to a politician or have political ambitions to> be politically mature. For me political participation is a must. You> are proud of Alpha Robinson because he told the principal M. I. Jagne> and president Jawara off, but it sounds to me that you will never do> that yourself.> When my children get bigger and show any interest in politics I will> be the proudest father, for it wil be sign that they love themselves> and their people and recognize the fact that they have a duty to serve> them no matter the consequences.> You said you are not a writer; neither am I.> A. Kabir Njie.------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 12:24:12 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 9710151624.AA54316@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitWHY I 'HATE' PEEPERSThat caption is too general.Besides, I don't really hate the peepers.I think I do two things: don't like them and admire them.Not that I don't like them, it is what many of them dothat I don't admire.I admire them because they enjoy reading and can withstandthe urge to write by not writing.I don't like them because when I say 99 good things,they don't bother to praise me at all;But when I say ONLY 1 thing that they don't like,they hit me hard on my face.What celebrated peepers who break the bonds of peeperdomshould do ...Is learn to disagree with another's view without abusing.I accept critique but feel bad when someone abuses me for nothingBecause I am not capable to abuse that person in return.The personalities behind the names on Gambia-L varies --To me, ALL Gambia-Lers are people who can help me or my children.So, I don't abuse any one of them!About myself: my kids will find itunfortunate that their aunt or uncle abuses their father for nothing!Gambia-L fills part of my life,Without it, life is completely different ...Well, that means, I will have to make do with abuses also...What a life!Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 12:27:38 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Joke with explicit contentMessage-ID: < 9710151627.AA64136@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitPlease, be warned that some may find this explicit in nature.> The British Government's policy of socialized medicine has recently> been> broadened to include a service called "Proxy Fathers". Under the> government plan, any married woman who is unable to become pregnant> through the first five years of her marriage may request the service of a> proxy father - a government employee who attempts to solve the couple's> problem by impregnating the wife.> The Smiths, a young couple, have no children and a proxy father is due to> arrive. Leaving for work, Mr. Smith says, "I'm off. The government man> should be here soon." Moments later a door-to-door baby> photographer rings the bell................>*ding dong*> Ms Smith: "Good morning."> Salesman: "Good morning, madam. You don't know me, but I've come> to..."> Ms Smith: "No need to explain, I've been expecting you.> Salesman: "Really? Well, good. I've made a specialty of babies,> especially twins."> Ms Smith: "That's what my husband and I had hoped. Please come in> and have a seat."> Salesman: (Sitting) "Then you don't need to be sold on the idea?"> Ms Smith: "Don't concern yourself. My husband and I both agree this> is the right thing to do."> Salesman: "Well, perhaps we should get down to it."> Ms Smith: (Blushing) "Just where do we start?"> Salesman: "Leave everything to me. I usually try two in the> bathtub, one on the couch and perhaps a couple on the bed.> Sometimes the living room floor allows the subject to> really spread out."> Ms Smith: "Bathtub, living room floor? No wonder it hasn't worked> for Harry and me."> Salesman: "Well, madam, none of us can guarantee a good one> every time, but if we try several locations and I shoot> from six or seven angles, I'm sure you'll be pleased with> the results. In fact, my business card says, 'I aim to> please.'"> Ms Smith: "Pardon me, but isn't this a little informal?"> Salesman: "Madam, in my line of work, a man must be at> ease and take his time. I'd love to be in and out in five> minutes, but you'd be disappointed with that."> Ms Smith: "Don't I know! Have you had much success at this?"> Salesman: (Opening his briefcase and finding baby pictures) "Just> look at this picture. Believe it or not, it was done on> top of a bus in downtown London."> Ms Smith: "Oh, my!!"> Salesman: "And here are pictures of the prettiest twins in town.> They turned out exceptionally well when you consider their> mother was so difficult to work with."> Ms Smith: "She was?"> Salesman: "Yes, I'm afraid so. I finally had to take her down to> Hyde Park to get the job done right. I've never worked> under such impossible conditions. People were crowding> around four and five deep, pushing to get a good look."> Ms Smith: "Four and five deep?"> Salesman: "Yes and for more than three hours, too. The mother got> so excited she started bouncing around, squealing and> yelling at the crowd. I couldn't concentrate. I'm> afraid> had to ask a couple of men restrain her. By that time> darkness was approaching and I began to rush my shots.> When the squirrels began nibbling on my equipment I just> Ms Smith: "You mean they actually chewed on your, eh.., equipment?"> Salesman: "That's right, but it's all in a day's work. I consider> my work a pleasure. I've spent years perfecting my> patented> technique. Now take this baby, I shot this one in the> front window of a big department store."> Ms Smith: "I just can't believe it."> Salesman: "Well, madam, if you're ready, I'll set up my tripod so that> we can get to work."> Ms Smith: "TRIPOD?!?"> Salesman: "Oh yes, I have to use a tripod to rest my equipment on.> It's much too heavy and unwieldy for me to hold while I'm> shooting. Ms Smith?...Ms Smith?...My word, she's fainted!RegardsMoe S. Jallow------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10393 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 15:40:01

From:

To:

Subject: Humour: LOVE, LUST OR MARRIAGE ?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



I will leave you with this one till next week.



Have a wonderful week!



Moe S. Jallow

================================================================



> How do you know if you're in love, in lust, or really married?

>

>

> LOVE - When your eyes meet across a crowded room.

> LUST - When your tongues meet across a crowded room.

> MARRIAGE - When you lose your child in crowded room.

>

> LOVE - When intercourse is called "making love."

> LUST - When intercourse is called "screwing."

> MARRIAGE - What are you talking about?

>

> LOVE - When you argue over how many children to have.

> LUST - When you argue over who gets the wet spot.

> MARRIAGE - When you argue over money.

>

> LOVE - When you share everything you own.

> LUST - When you steal everything they own.

> MARRIAGE - When the bank owns everything.

>

> LOVE - When you phone each other just to say, "Hi."

> LUST - When you phone each other to pick a hotel room.

> MARRIAGE - When you phone each other to complain.

>

> LOVE - When you write poems about your partner.

> LUST - When all you write is your phone number.

> MARRIAGE - When all you write is checks.

>

> LOVE - When you show concern for your partner's feelings.

> LUST - When you couldn't give a ****.

> MARRIAGE - When your only concern is what's on TV.

>

> LOVE - When your farewell is "I love you, darling..."

> LUST - When your farewell is "So, same time next week..."

> MARRIAGE - When your farewell is a relief.

>

> LOVE - When you are proud to be seen in public with your

> partner.

> LUST - When you only see each other naked.

> MARRIAGE - When you never see each other awake.

>

> LOVE - When your heart flutters everytime you see them.

> LUST - When your groin twitches everytime you see them.

> MARRIAGE - When your wallet empties everytime you see them.

>

> LOVE - When nobody else matters.

> LUST - When nobody else knows.

> MARRIAGE - When everybody else matters and you don't care who

> knows.

>

> LOVE - When all the songs on the radio describe exactly how

> you feel.

> LUST - When the song on the radio determines how you do it.

> MARRIAGE - When you listen to talk radio.

>

> LOVE - When breaking up is something you try not to think

> about.

> LUST - When staying together is something you try not to

> think about.

> MARRIAGE - When just getting through today is your only thought.

>

> LOVE - When you're only interested in doing things with your

> partner.

> LUST - When you're only interested in doing things TO your

> partner.

> MARRIAGE - When you're only interested in your golf score.

>





Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 12:35:50 -0400 (EDT)

>

> MY MOTHER DOESN'T KNOW ...

>

> Does she know what day is today?

> Does she know when it was agreed on?

> Does she know who took the decision and why?

> Does she know what to do today?

> Does she know that some women are fighting for her rights?

> Does she know that today is a day for women's voices to be

> heard?

> What does 'general awareness for women' mean to her?

>

> Yes, my mother in the village has accepted it that long.

> To her, it is quite normal.

> Was there, is there and will there be an alternative to

> male control of female?

> She has never tried to answer this question.

> She doesn't have time to think about it.

> Suppression or oppression of women, what does it mean?

> Her children must be fed, daily.

> That's important.

>

> In the morning.

> As I was in my mother's womb in Africa,

> I saw my mother hold a hoe;

> I saw a bowl on her head;

> I heard her talking to my brother on my back,

> As she galloped us a mile barefooted to the farm.

> She made a bed for him and gave him something to eat.

> My brother didn't see my smile as we were leaving him.

> I prayed to God to protect him.

> As my mother bent down to sow some seeds,

> I saw an ant take away the first.

> I told my mother but she was humming a song.

>

> In the afternoon.

> She gathered a few sticks to make fire.

> It was very hot.

> She went to the hut,

> Where my brother was asleep, tired of crying.

> She made food, hurriedly.

> I didn't know why.

> She ran with me around to gather some wood;

> She picked up my brother,

> Put the bunch of firewood on her head,

> And galloped us quickly home.

>

> In the evening.

> It became clear to me why she was in a hurry.

> My father was attending a meeting somewhere,

> In a village close by.

> He should find food home on his return.

> Oh men of Africa!

> Why not be a bit more reasonable,

> To my mother who is carrying me all the way?

>

> It is true that my father also did some work,

> But he always had it easy to walk to the farm.

> He would hold a machete and that's all,

> He would stop on the way to talk politics of the village.

> My mother had me, my brother and a bowl or something else.

> In the morning,

> In the afternoon,

> And in the evening.

>

> On this day,

> I think about my mothers, my sisters, my aunts and all

> women,

> Especially in Africa and elsewhere in the 'Muslim' world;

> Especially those who still have it like my mother;

> Those who spend all day to look after their children;

> Those who must stay in backyards when decisions are to be

> taken;

> Those whose office is 'destined' to be the home;

> Those who have just accepted things that way;

> But also those who want things to change.

>

> On this day,

> As you 'enlightened' women try to make your voices heard,

> I stand up to give you my support.

> You may not hear or see what I do,

> But you surely will!

> My wife and daughters will join you in your fight,

> One day is one day.

>

> But equally on this day,

> I still ask myself a number of questions:

> Why do you 'enlightened' women allow your dress to fall

> down easily,

> In stupid scenes in films, on TV, etc.?

> Why do you ask the authorities to accept prostitution as an

> occupation?

> Because of some of these things,

> It is difficult a fight you have ahead of you.

> So please start right here in the West.

> Can you persuade women Turks not to wear their veils?

> Can you persuade Arab women in rich Saudi Arabia to throw

> theirs aside?

> Can you persuade women to enter areas in mosques reserved

> for men?

> Can you get the Catholic church to have women priests all

> over the world?

> Why are you satisfied by explanation of culture alone?

> Whatever, I am hopeful.

> Just like you.

> ===============================================

>

> Best regards,

>

> Mallam O.

> ==============================================



Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 13:09:03 -0400 (EDT)

------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 14:24:42 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: On Peepers

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.971015141813.20395A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Moe:

A very fine piece of poetry. Now that you have succeeded in

an 'ex-peeper' Ebrima Sall out in the open, we should make the

effort to keep him (and others) in the lime light.

For the new folks and those who may have forgotten, Ebrima is

the Director of CODESRIA, the Human Rights Org. which focuses

on intellectual freedom in Africa among other issues. It is

based in Senegal.

Perhaps he can fill us in on the casamance situation for starters?



Welcome back, Ebrima.



LatJor





Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 16:29:06 -0100

Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit





Gambia-L.

In response to among others Amadou Kabir Njie..



Just a thought...



I can very well understand that there is a need for attention and

discussion on the faults in the western democracies to live up to

its ideals.

But I am actually getting a little tired of being placed in a role just

by being a "white person".

Since I joined Gambia-L and moved to The Gambia I have been overwhelmed

by the continuously focus and importance gambians and other West-Africans

put on the lack of color on my skin.

I don't want to be classified as this or that type because of this.

I am a human being and look at other people as human beings, and I couldn't care

less if they had a two meter long spotted tail!

I believe that to use the words US together with BLACK and then use THEM together

with WHITE is a gross simplifying of how the world works, capitalistic or otherwise.

I can't see how it really helps in anything except sementing a to simple and wrong view

on how countries and governments operate.

When I hear about black communities, black churches etc. in my simple mind I start wondering

on why they focus so strongly on the color? Is it not precisely the focus on appearance and color

to

value a person what western countries so grossly has been misusing?



Just my ten Dalasi (Inflation..:-)) worth of thought.



Best Regards,

Torstein

The Gambia





Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 15:48:06 -0400 (EDT)

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: These terrible WHITE people

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.96.971015154126.663A-100000@dracula>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Torstein,

I understand where you are coming from. Unfortunately, we live in

the world where racism exists. In an ideal world we would all be regarded

the same, but you and I know that this is not so. So my advice to you and

anyone else who might care to listen is that it does not matter what other

people think of you. What really matters is what you think of yourself.

Trust me that can take you a long way. Afterall, there nothing or little

you can do about the way other people perceive the world to be.



"my penny worth of thoughts"



Anna.



On Wed, 15 Oct 1997, <



> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

> via Commit

>

>

> Gambia-L.

> In response to among others Amadou Kabir Njie..

>

> Just a thought...

>

> I can very well understand that there is a need for attention and

> discussion on the faults in the western democracies to live up to

> its ideals.

> But I am actually getting a little tired of being placed in a role just

> by being a "white person".

> Since I joined Gambia-L and moved to The Gambia I have been overwhelmed

> by the continuously focus and importance gambians and other West-Africans

> put on the lack of color on my skin.

> I don't want to be classified as this or that type because of this.

> I am a human being and look at other people as human beings, and I couldn't care

> less if they had a two meter long spotted tail!

> I believe that to use the words US together with BLACK and then use THEM together

> with WHITE is a gross simplifying of how the world works, capitalistic or otherwise.

> I can't see how it really helps in anything except sementing a to simple and wrong view

> on how countries and governments operate.

> When I hear about black communities, black churches etc. in my simple mind I start wondering

> on why they focus so strongly on the color? Is it not precisely the focus on appearance and color

> to

> value a person what western countries so grossly has been misusing?

>

> Just my ten Dalasi (Inflation..:-)) worth of thought.

>

> Best Regards,

> Torstein

> The Gambia

>

>





---------

Anna Secka

secka@cse.bridgeport.edu





Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 21:07:18 +0100

Modou, I'm pleased that you brought the topic up. I have often been

thinking about it, particularly in the beginning of my membership on the

list.



I think for most people it's not an easy thing to expose views and

sometimes emotions to a big and largely unknown audience.



Therefore I've got quite some sympathy and understanding for peepers.



On the other hand there's the struggle against my fear. I have to

overcome it again and again. And I do it, although much too often I'm

hesitant about sending my mails ... I write, edit, re-edit and throw

quite a lot of them to the garbage because I'm afraid the people on the

list won't understand or I that they judge me without really knowing me

or somebody jumping on me because of what I wrote. But the latter never

happend and the first, I decided should not be my problem.



And I can tell you peepers out there, that it is a very nice feeling to

overcome these or other obstacles and to become part of the exchange

which is going on on this list. It's really worth it!! It's got its own

drive and it became an important part of my life, too. And therefore I

want to give something back, by overcoming my reservation and fear of

all you unknown people and by writing, perhaps not so much and not on

the highest level, which is also not necessary!! Here I disagree with

our ex-peeper Ebrima, this is for instance what can make people

hesitant, or do you want to fix the debate on an academic level? I have

to become a peeper then ... going underground ;-))



Anyway, happy to be on the list and greeting all peepers, snoopers,

active and passive listmembers.



Have a good night,



Andrea



Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 21:41:02 +0100

Hi Tosh,

>

you wrote:



> Since I joined Gambia-L and moved to The Gambia I have been overwhelmed

> by the continuously focus and importance gambians and other West-Africans

> put on the lack of color on my skin.



huhu, imagine the "attention" a West African gets in the West! Have you

not been prepared on this? In fact this was and is a problem for me in

The Gambia. Often it's clear but sometimes it takes some time to find

out whether I get attention, sympathy, invitations, gifts, friendship

.... offered because people like me, think I'm clever, competent or

whatever - or whether this happens because of my "magic" white skin

(which seems to imply a lot of MONEY)



> ...snip



> When I hear about black communities, black churches etc. in my simple mind I start wondering

> why they focus so strongly on the color? Is it not precisely the focus on appearance and color

> to

> value a person what western countries so grossly has been misusing?



you are right, they devalued one skin-colour and put white on top of the

hitlist. This is exactly why the value of people with black skin needs

to be re-established. Your experience is proofing it: look how many

people seem to admire your skin. There are still so many misconceptions

about light skin (... bleaching).. that I'm not wondering whether black

communities and black churches are still necessary or not. They are -

unfortunately! And I suspect that re-valuation or re-establishment of

fair values is still a bit ahead.



Greets from another whitey in cold Germany (brrr...)



Andrea



Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 14:57:37 PDT

>

>please do send me a member list if possible. I keep receiving back my

>mails how come



now it is even gettin worse I get every message at least twice or even

three time, Isn't it possible to stop that please.





I would like to ask if anyone can explain to me JAmmehs use of the word

"dirmocracy". I read it on one of the recent online issues of the Daily

Observer, What does dirmocracy mean?





best regards. Jobst



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 19:54:34 -0400 (EDT)

Latjor,



Thanks a lot. I actually called myself an "ex-peeper" out of humour. i

thought Moe said something very important, even though he appeared to be

somewhat unhappy about the remarks he was responding to. But i chose to

focus on the point that struck me as being one of the most important ones

he made. I think that there is NOT ONE WAY of being part of, or relating

to this list. And those who do not write often have all kinds of

reasons for not doing so, and they are reasons that I think we should

respect. In my own case, I just did not have the impression that I

was in a position to make a contribution to the important

debates that have been going on, partly because, with the kind of pressure

I was under, I was probably not organised well enough to create the time

to contribute in the way I wanted my contributions to be like, at that

time.



This, in a way is also

a response to Andrea : I do not think that the debates on

this list should only

be "academic debates". I think they should be debates of the kind that the

people on the list want them to be. If there are some list members who

want to discuss a given issue in an academic way, FINE. As has been

happening, others will also come up with other issues, or start more

"popular" debates; and nothing stops either of the two types of debate to be

approached from several angles. So, I am not sure whether we are in real

disagreement, Andrea.



On the Casamance issue, i left senegal a month ago, but i have also been

getting information on developments from some friends in Dakar. It seems

as if the violence is going on, on a scale that is really

worrying. Also worrying,

according to what I was made to understand, is the way the press and some

sections of the political class seem to be handling the issue. The

military option seems to be given prominence, which is sad, if our

experience in Africa with such approaches to conflicts is anything

to go by.



I think, as some of the contributors to this list have pointed out

(was it Sidibe, you Latjor, and, who else?) said, we in Gambia cannot be

indifferent to what is going on in Senegal. I am not

saying that we should, necessarily get involved. what I am saying is that

we should think about how this is going to affect not only Gambia, but the

whole of our sub-region, and see what we should, or CAN do to help, or at least to minimise the

adverse effects.



I am not sure whether I fully understand the exact

role that religion is playing in this conflict. i think we should try to see through the Form of expression of

the aspirations of the different groups involved, so as to get at the

SUBSTANCE of what is being expressed. That, of course, requires very

serious work on the issue and, and with the parties involved. So, I would

tend to be careful about what I say.



My own view, however, is that there is a need to re-habilitate politics (in the proper sense of the

word) in Africa. But that is a different issue...





I am actually very happy that I am in a position to make this

contribution. The above are just humble,

personal opinions. And I think what makes this list interesting, is the

wide range of opinions and interests that are expressed on it.



As for my position in CODESRIA, I direct/run a Programme; there is an

Executive secretary, who heads the Council. And in addition to human

rights and intellectual/academic freedom, Codesria promotes social science

research in Africa, with a view, among other things, to promoting

independent thought and action, and to contributing, through

all these and various other means, to the struggle to make Africa a

better place to live in, today, and tomorrow; and for as many people as

possible.



Sorry for being so long--i.e. for taking so much of your time!



Wa salaam!



Ebrima.





On Wed, 15 Oct 1997, Gabriel Ndow wrote:



> Moe:

> A very fine piece of poetry. Now that you have succeeded in

> an 'ex-peeper' Ebrima Sall out in the open, we should make the

> effort to keep him (and others) in the lime light.

> For the new folks and those who may have forgotten, Ebrima is

> the Director of CODESRIA, the Human Rights Org. which focuses

> on intellectual freedom in Africa among other issues. It is

> based in Senegal.

> Perhaps he can fill us in on the casamance situation for starters?

>

> Welcome back, Ebrima.

>

> LatJor







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 02:33:08 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: RE. REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOINT.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Gentlemen!

Would you please allow me to jump in and beg for calm? The topic is

very interesting and the debate hot but we are all brothers and sisters

on this list. We might all meet one day after cultivating friendships

here. So please, because it was my posts that brought about the

dialogue, I am begging you all to let go before the communication gets

too personal. Thanks in advance.

Buharry.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 18:52:51 PDT

From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <

To:

Subject: Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain





>> Question

>> Why do we have to take the body home ? It is much more expensive to

>> transport it back home than to bury here as required by the Holy

Quran.>> You get buried where ever you die and as soon as possible!!

>> I will help regardless .

>> Peace

>> Habib

*******************************************************************

MR HABIB AND MR MOE, please allow me to be included in

this very private discussion. MY CONDOLENCES TO THE JALLOW

FAMILY.....WE must all however remember that( INNA DI'LAHHI WA

INNA ILLAIHI RAA JA 'UNN).

I AM NOT SURE IF I should post this

to the forum or your private mail, but on second thoughts, i

will post it to the bantaba - it is where i got it from...

I believe this is a very sensitive issue that involves not

only our religious beliefs, but also our human emotions. i just

cannot help but have something to say on this.......somehow, it

touched me......i guess that's why we ahve this forum in the

first place.......

I must however, start by asserting that whatever i say

herein is solely my personal opinion, my inacurate interpretation

of the Q'uran (since i am absolutely arabic illiterate), what

i can recall from my D'ara days, and are in no way to be

mistook for a representation of Quranic verses. my words here

are also not meant to have any disrespectful conotations to the

deceased or the jallow family......

i proceed with what caution>>>>>>>

*********************************************************************

>Mr. Ghanim,

This is a question that I cannot answer simply because it may be in

>conflict with the teachings of the Quran.

**********

moe,

i am not really sure what you mean by "it" conflicting with

the teachings of the Quran. do you mean that what you would

say would conflict with the Quran, or that if you answered why

the deceased had to be taken back home, the reason would

conflict with the Quran, and thereby, the jallow family's wanting

to take their son back home to rest would be inspite of what

the Quran says? got me????/

anyway, i don't think that the Quran would demand that every

muslim be buried in islamic soil. Where were all the jihadists

buried in the times of the prophet? i don't think they

transported each and every one of them back to mecca or

medina. i don't think that the Allmighty would lay such a

burden on us. if i remember right, only prayer and believe in

Allah and His prophets are the only things (pillars) in islam

which one has to do no matter what. There are many circumstances

in which one does not have to ever fast, go to mecca, or give

zakkat. so i don't think it would be any sin if one is not

buried at home............

****************************

I remember last year during the

>pilgrimage, one of my uncles lost his life during the hajj because of

high>blood pressure. Not one member of my family suggested that he be

taken >home to the Gambia for burial. In fact, there was some

excitement among>the members of the family in that it is considered good

luck to die (and>be buried) in the holy land during hajj.

**************************************************

I would understand their excitement and joy.......afterall,

what better way to go than in the service of Allah. as i

understand it, one is as cleansed of sin as when one was born

in the proper completion of a Hajj. where else would one go

to but in the best of places after on is cleansced/?... but i

don't think it really matters to Allah where one dies....it

would be what one had done in one's lifetime that would

determine one's place in Al' axira. WHERE one dies would not

fool "mam yallah".......it would not even matter whether one

was prayed over by an Imam before burial. there was this guy

in our community who was known to drink heavily, and when he

died, there was rumours that the Imam would not pray over

him....... we talked to our Usta'zh and he broke it down for

us:,,....he said that does not really matter. even as the imam

stands over your body attesting to your faithfulness and good

deeds, "mam yallah" would be Smiling and saying (not in these

words).... hurry up and give me my "jaam".. don't you know

that you only got the shell now/... i know everything he/she has

done...you cannot fol me......

***************************

>As we apply the same morale to christian countries, it becomes

unbearable >for a family to live with such a thing. In most cases, they

(the family)

>would rather have the victim transported back to the country of origin

for >burial.

**************************************

i understand. but if it so unbearable to bury our dead in

"immorale" --my words-- christian lands, why are we here at

all. if my family can bear to let me come here, why can't they

bear to have me buried here at all?? is it really that

bad>>>>/?????

***************************************

I am not sure how this is handled in other Arab countries other

>that Saudi Arabia but it would seem that no country could have control

of

>a corpse's burial without the consent of the immediate family members.

*****************************************

hmnnn. i don't know much about that.......not even an opinion.

************

>Whether or not this conflicts with the Quran, I cannot say.

Personally, >though, I would want to be buried alongside my family

members, if >possible. But, who will make that decision? My family, I

hope.

***********************************

who wouldn't? i would not like to be buried in a Gurrmet's grave

either, even at home. but i think it is mainly the recognition

and rememberance that is sought for the deceased. no one would

wanna be dead and forgotten, at least not many gambians would.

iT is good to be able to tell somebody's children, siblings,

and all the litle one's comming up that this is where so and

so lies. it is god to be able to go to a family member's grave

and pray. but i also rembember being told by Ustazh Njie that

of all the sarah's and Nya'ans, only those done by one's

children over one's grave would reach one in Al'aahira. one could

also be credited for Other things like planting a tree and

people benefiting from it's shade and fruits.

*****************************************************

>Maybe you can shed some light on this. What'd you say?

>Regards,

>Moe S. Jallow

>****************************************************************



i hope i have not been too confusing. i tend to wander

sometimes. one more thing.... one can also consider the

financial expences involved in bringing a body home. personally,

if it is gonna be anywhere near expensive, i would rather my

fmily at home have the money and use it more wisely than i

ever could......i think they would need it more than i

would....if i have to buy the land that i would be buried in here

also, i would rather be taken back home if it is less costly.

-----let's do the best we can here......Allah doesn't need

anything from us, he already has everything. we can never take

anything away from him.. he can give so much at yet even all

the waters in the world would be more depleted by a drop of

water. ........we are just passing through here.

again, i say (INNA DI LAHHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAAJA' UUN)

.......PEACE TO ALL

LET'S ALL BE JOYFUL.....BE HAPPY. ALWAYS SMILE DEEPLY.

N J A G A............



Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 19:59:54 PDT

From: "tapha cham" <

To:

Subject: Please take my name out of mailing lis

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Dear owner,

i would really apperciate it if you removed my name from

your mailing list. i have been receiving excess mail in my mailbox and

dont want this to continue. the people at hotmail have been writting

saying that my account is always oversized due to the mail i receive

from you. thank you



Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 21:41:51 -0700

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.com

Subject: Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> Habib, you wrote:

>

> > Question

> > Why do we have to take the body home ? It is much more expensive to

> > transport it back home than to bury here as required by the Holy Quran.

> > You get buried where ever you die and as soon as possible!!

> > I will help regardless .

> > Peace

> > Habib

>

> Mr. Ghanim,

>

> This is a question that I cannot answer simply because it may be in

> conflict with the teachings of the Quran. I remember last year during the

> pilgrimage, one of my uncles lost his life during the hajj because of high

> blood pressure. Not one member of my family suggested that he be taken

> home to the Gambia for burial. In fact, there was some excitement among

> the members of the family in that it is considered good luck to die (and

> be buried) in the holy land during hajj.

>

> As we apply the same morale to christian countries, it becomes unbearable

> for a family to live with such a thing. In most cases, they (the family)

> would rather have the victim transported back to the country of origin for

> burial. I am not sure how this is handled in other Arab countries other

> that Saudi Arabia but it would seem that no country could have control of

> a corpse's burial without the consent of the immediate family members.

>

> Whether or not this conflicts with the Quran, I cannot say. Personally,

> though, I would want to be buried alongside my family members, if

> possible. But, who will make that decision? My family, I hope.

>

> Maybe you can shed some light on this. What'd you say?

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> ==========================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> --------------------------------------------------------------------------

Moe,

The only problem here is the mighty green dollars. If you can afford it

by all means go ahead but if it becomes a big financial burden as in

almost all the cases I know it does not make sense to take the body home.

JUST simply prayers would do. This is the way all Arab countries do it

and almost all the muslim countries. Again let me emphasize if money is

not a object then it seems ok to me and the scholars I asked.( that money

should really be spent on his family left behind not a corspe)

In other words why incurr debt or go begging for help when a simple

burial as required in Islam would suffice.

peace

Habib

ps This is my opinion and many others so if any one is offended I

apologise.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 21:53:26 -0700

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.com

Subject: Re: These terrible WHITE people

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



<

>

> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

> via Commit

>

> Gambia-L.

> In response to among others Amadou Kabir Njie..

>

> Just a thought...

>

> I can very well understand that there is a need for attention and

> discussion on the faults in the western democracies to live up to

> its ideals.

> But I am actually getting a little tired of being placed in a role just

> by being a "white person".

> Since I joined Gambia-L and moved to The Gambia I have been overwhelmed

> by the continuously focus and importance gambians and other West-Africans

> put on the lack of color on my skin.

> I don't want to be classified as this or that type because of this.

> I am a human being and look at other people as human beings, and I couldn't care

> less if they had a two meter long spotted tail!

> I believe that to use the words US together with BLACK and then use THEM together

> with WHITE is a gross simplifying of how the world works, capitalistic or otherwise.

> I can't see how it really helps in anything except sementing a to simple and wrong view

> on how countries and governments operate.

> When I hear about black communities, black churches etc. in my simple mind I start wondering

> on why they focus so strongly on the color? Is it not precisely the focus on appearance and color

> to

> value a person what western countries so grossly has been misusing?

>

> Just my ten Dalasi (Inflation..:-)) worth of thought.

>

> Best Regards,

> Torstein

> The Gambiayou may be right .

This is why in Islam the color of a human being 's skin is not an issue

just his faith.

We should really think in those lines -colorless

peace Habib



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 22:13:25 -0700

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.com

Subject: Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



NJAGA JAGNE wrote:

>

> >> Question

> >> Why do we have to take the body home ? It is much more expensive to

> >> transport it back home than to bury here as required by the Holy

> Quran.>> You get buried where ever you die and as soon as possible!!

> >> I will help regardless .

> >> Peace

> >> Habib

> *******************************************************************

> MR HABIB AND MR MOE, please allow me to be included in

> this very private discussion. MY CONDOLENCES TO THE JALLOW

> FAMILY.....WE must all however remember that( INNA DI'LAHHI WA

> INNA ILLAIHI RAA JA 'UNN).

> I AM NOT SURE IF I should post this

> to the forum or your private mail, but on second thoughts, i

> will post it to the bantaba - it is where i got it from...

> I believe this is a very sensitive issue that involves not

> only our religious beliefs, but also our human emotions. i just

> cannot help but have something to say on this.......somehow, it

> touched me......i guess that's why we ahve this forum in the

> first place.......

> I must however, start by asserting that whatever i say

> herein is solely my personal opinion, my inacurate interpretation

> of the Q'uran (since i am absolutely arabic illiterate), what

> i can recall from my D'ara days, and are in no way to be

> mistook for a representation of Quranic verses. my words here

> are also not meant to have any disrespectful conotations to the

> deceased or the jallow family......

> i proceed with what caution>>>>>>>

> *********************************************************************

> >Mr. Ghanim,

> This is a question that I cannot answer simply because it may be in

> >conflict with the teachings of the Quran.

> **********

> moe,

> i am not really sure what you mean by "it" conflicting with

> the teachings of the Quran. do you mean that what you would

> say would conflict with the Quran, or that if you answered why

> the deceased had to be taken back home, the reason would

> conflict with the Quran, and thereby, the jallow family's wanting

> to take their son back home to rest would be inspite of what

> the Quran says? got me????/

> anyway, i don't think that the Quran would demand that every

> muslim be buried in islamic soil. Where were all the jihadists

> buried in the times of the prophet? i don't think they

> transported each and every one of them back to mecca or

> medina. i don't think that the Allmighty would lay such a

> burden on us. if i remember right, only prayer and believe in

> Allah and His prophets are the only things (pillars) in islam

> which one has to do no matter what. There are many circumstances

> in which one does not have to ever fast, go to mecca, or give

> zakkat. so i don't think it would be any sin if one is not

> buried at home............

> ****************************

> I remember last year during the

> >pilgrimage, one of my uncles lost his life during the hajj because of

> high>blood pressure. Not one member of my family suggested that he be

> taken >home to the Gambia for burial. In fact, there was some

> excitement among>the members of the family in that it is considered good

> luck to die (and>be buried) in the holy land during hajj.

> **************************************************

> I would understand their excitement and joy.......afterall,

> what better way to go than in the service of Allah. as i

> understand it, one is as cleansed of sin as when one was born

> in the proper completion of a Hajj. where else would one go

> to but in the best of places after on is cleansced/?... but i

> don't think it really matters to Allah where one dies....it

> would be what one had done in one's lifetime that would

> determine one's place in Al' axira. WHERE one dies would not

> fool "mam yallah".......it would not even matter whether one

> was prayed over by an Imam before burial. there was this guy

> in our community who was known to drink heavily, and when he

> died, there was rumours that the Imam would not pray over

> him....... we talked to our Usta'zh and he broke it down for

> us:,,....he said that does not really matter. even as the imam

> stands over your body attesting to your faithfulness and good

> deeds, "mam yallah" would be Smiling and saying (not in these

> words).... hurry up and give me my "jaam".. don't you know

> that you only got the shell now/... i know everything he/she has

> done...you cannot fol me......

> ***************************

> >As we apply the same morale to christian countries, it becomes

> unbearable >for a family to live with such a thing. In most cases, they

> (the family)

> >would rather have the victim transported back to the country of origin

> for >burial.

> **************************************

> i understand. but if it so unbearable to bury our dead in

> "immorale" --my words-- christian lands, why are we here at

> all. if my family can bear to let me come here, why can't they

> bear to have me buried here at all?? is it really that

> bad>>>>/?????

> ***************************************

> I am not sure how this is handled in other Arab countries other

> >that Saudi Arabia but it would seem that no country could have control

> of

> >a corpse's burial without the consent of the immediate family members.

> *****************************************

> hmnnn. i don't know much about that.......not even an opinion.

> ************

> >Whether or not this conflicts with the Quran, I cannot say.

> Personally, >though, I would want to be buried alongside my family

> members, if >possible. But, who will make that decision? My family, I

> hope.

> ***********************************

> who wouldn't? i would not like to be buried in a Gurrmet's grave

> either, even at home. but i think it is mainly the recognition

> and rememberance that is sought for the deceased. no one would

> wanna be dead and forgotten, at least not many gambians would.

> iT is good to be able to tell somebody's children, siblings,

> and all the litle one's comming up that this is where so and

> so lies. it is god to be able to go to a family member's grave

> and pray. but i also rembember being told by Ustazh Njie that

> of all the sarah's and Nya'ans, only those done by one's

> children over one's grave would reach one in Al'aahira. one could

> also be credited for Other things like planting a tree and

> people benefiting from it's shade and fruits.

> *****************************************************

> >Maybe you can shed some light on this. What'd you say?

> >Regards,

> >Moe S. Jallow

> >****************************************************************

>

> i hope i have not been too confusing. i tend to wander

> sometimes. one more thing.... one can also consider the

> financial expences involved in bringing a body home. personally,

> if it is gonna be anywhere near expensive, i would rather my

> fmily at home have the money and use it more wisely than i

> ever could......i think they would need it more than i

> would....if i have to buy the land that i would be buried in here

> also, i would rather be taken back home if it is less costly.

> -----let's do the best we can here......Allah doesn't need

> anything from us, he already has everything. we can never take

> anything away from him.. he can give so much at yet even all

> the waters in the world would be more depleted by a drop of

> water. ........we are just passing through here.

> again, i say (INNA DI LAHHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAAJA' UUN)

> ......PEACE TO ALL

> LET'S ALL BE JOYFUL.....BE HAPPY. ALWAYS SMILE DEEPLY.

> N J A G A............

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

Peace be unto you and all (including Gurmets)on this list.

First and foremost one must look at the EXORBITANT costs of taking the

body home .Again I say it may be personal but it is our obligation as

brothers in Islam to minimize the burden on the family by simply just

burying here.There is nothing wrong in the graveyards here .It is the

same SAND/or DUST that we are returning to anyway.

Why do't we get accidental life insurance to solve this problem while we

are alive for just minimal cost compared to the final big journey home.

When you are dead your body does not feel the country it is buried .

Please do not get offended but it makes a lot of commonsense not to spend

seven or nine thousand dollars when you can do for one or two?

I again extend my sincere sympathy to the Jallow family and will help as

promised.

Habib



------------------------------



The clinic is situated at the SOS children village in Bakoteh, near to =



Serrekunda.

This have nothing to do with the Cassamance-refugees.



Thanks

Alhagi







---------- asbjorn.nordam wrote

14. oktober 1997 16:07



Glad to hear of this clinic, but where is it situated in the Gambia ?

Can that have anything to do with rumours of instability ? I think if

it=B4s close to the Casamance-refugees comming in, or ? Asbj=F8rn =



Nordam<<Fil: ATTACH01>>

=







------------------------------



Friends, also the Gambia-l-peepers, I have over the 9 month I=B4m been =

on

the list very often thaught like Andrea. Can I, with my bad english,

expres myself in a way that you, who don=B4t know me, will not

misunderstand what I=B4m saying, meaning or going for ? Surprisingly =

(!?)

over the period I have received two mails directed to my private

e-mail-adress, from gambians who I don=B4t know, and who are also =

peepers,

because I have never seen a contribution from them on the list. And the

letters were so nice, because they commented some of mine in a way,

that I got the feeling, that they have understood even between the

lines, what I was trying to express.And I also got the feeling that we

were becomming friends in some way. You all have something to say, to

tell, to contribute, and I try to read as much as possible, and try to

learn from it. And I will also try to find some of the human beings

behind the names. Some members of the list, who has said goodbye, being

back home, will certainly see me, when I pass by saying hello, having a

cup of tea and a chat the comming november, when I go for the

"mother-land". This list is here to stay as our chain or link. Just a

comment. Asbj=F8rn Nordam





Hi Gambia_lers,



As far as I know, nothing has been mentioned about Katim's proposal,

(Sending a FAX over the Internet)to find out possibilities to connect or

include Gambia in the area covered. I think this is an opportunity we

have to exploit. I have tried the program at least three times, it is

very handy and fast, you also get a feedback as to whether the fax is

successfully sent or not.

Please try it.



With love,



Omar.



------------------------------



Morning Moe,



At least it's morning, quite a cold morning on this side of the

Atlantic. Quess what; when I got to work this morning the first thing I

did after booting my computer was to browse through my mail searching

for your reply that I was certain would be there!



Then to my utter surprise and greatest disappointment it turned out to

be a poem : "WHY I 'HATE' PEEPERS". To be honest I didn't recognize

myself it.



I was subscribed to the list just about three weeks ago and If my memory

serves me well my introduction was posted a few days later, that is

about two weeks ago! So I cannot have been much of a peeper. So I'm not

even good at peeping because when I heard/saw your "joke" I thought it

wasn't funny at all and my peeping hole was exposed because of the noise

I made, an unwelcome sound of disapproval. Should I have kept my mouth

shut and be a worthy peeper? No wander so many on the list opt for the

peeping option and unlike me they are so good at it that when they peep

they make sure that they don't make any sound that may expose their

hideout.

What a worthless unprfessional peeper I am! I must take a lesson form

those worthy peepers on the list if I 'm to be any good at it!



It cannot be a bad idea if a debate about the appointment of Rev. Jesse

Jackson and the democratic nature of Uncle Sam should degenerate into

the cataloguing of personal accademic avhievements and unjust

accusations.



I don't want to tell my life story, at least not before I feel that it

is complete. A friend of mine, George 'Ade' Joof whom I once lived

together with in Tripoli wrote an article entitled : "OUR PLIGHT ACROSS

THE SAHARA" which was published in "THE GAMBIA NEWSLETTER" in Stockholm.

It's graphic depiction of the journey and the dangers involved was so

complete that many responed to the article. They could hardly believe

what they read.

Young able bodied Gambians and other young west Africans dying, others

arriving half-dead in Libya. Most of us illeterate or semi-literate,

what we had in common was the desire to create a better future, most of

us coming from families that could not afford an alternative means of

travel. In that plight across the desert I learnt what no book could

teach me.



That's when i enlisted in MOJA., a banned political movement! I saw that

the solution to our problem was not merely economic, it was also

political. I am known for speaking my mind first and thinking about the

consequences later. I engaged the ex-ambassador to Britain, also

responsible for Scandinavia Sam Sarr, politically in public in Oslo in

and left him seething with rage. So I'm not a peeper. When I contribute

something. I want it to be original, relevant and factual. So you'll be

hearing more from me, hopefully not to conduct the kind of exchanges

that we've had during the past few days.



No hard feelings brother. As the Rev. Jesse Jackson once said at a

Democrat Party convention refering to the different modes of travel that

the black man and the white man used to get to America : They came in a

passanger ship and we came in a slave ship, but tiday we are in the same

boat.



A. Kabir Njie





Hey list managers,



Please subscribe a Moroccan colleague of mine to the list.

His address:



Thanks in advance.



A Kabir Njie.



THINGS WE CAN LEARN FROM A DOG...





Never pass up the opportunity to go for a joyride.



Allow the experience of fresh air and the wind in your face to

be pure ecstasy.



When loved ones come home, always run to greet them.



When it's in your best interest, practice obedience.

Let others know when they've invaded your territory.



Take naps and stretch before rising.



Run, romp and play daily.



Eat with gusto and enthusiasm.



Be loyal.



Never pretend to be something you're not.



If what you want lies buried, dig until you find it.



When someone is having a bad day, be silent, sit close by

and nuzzle them gently.



Thrive on attention and let people touch you.

Avoid biting when a simple growl will do.



On hot days, drink lots of water and lay under a shady tree.



When you're happy, dance around and wag your entire body.



No matter how often you're scolded, don't buy into the guilt

thing and pout...run right back and make friends.



Bond with your pack.



Delight in the simple joy of a long walk.



Hey again,



When my posting from earlier this morning popped up on my screen I

re-read it and discovered some typing errors. Please allow me to rectify

them.



*The last sentence in the first paragraph should have read : "To be

honest I did not recognise myself in it" and not ..myself it.



*In the second to last paragraph an "in" managed to sneak in after The

word Oslo. I thought I had gotten rid of it but it seems to have

stubbornly hung on.



*In the last paragraph Democrat Party should have read "Democratic

Party". Or? I hate English!



A. Kabir Njie





Torstein Grotnes wrote:



"... I can't see how it really helps in anything except sementing a to

simple and wrong view on how countries and governments operate. When I hear

about black communities, black churches etc. in my simple mind I start

wondering on why they focus so strongly on the color? ..."



BECAUSE *C*O*L*O*R* IS THE MAGIC WORD THAT WAS AND IS STILL BEING

USED/MISUSED TO JUDGE/MISJUDGE "BLACK" PEOPLE'S QUALITY. WE ALL KNOW THE

CONSEQUENCES, NO NEED GOING INTO THAT. THESE "BLACK" COMMUNITIES AND "BLACK"

CHURCHES AND OTHER "BLACK" THINGS HAVE THE ONLY MEANS TO TACKLE THIS

*C*O*L*O*R* PROBLEM BY ADDRESSING ISSUES OF "THEIR" *C*O*L*O*R* - "BLACK".



YOU FURTHER ASKED:

"... Is it not precisely the focus on appearance and color to value a person

what western countries so grossly has been misusing? ..."



THAT'S RIGHT! AS I SAID, IT IS A *C*O*L*O*R* PROBLEM WHICH CAN'T BE SOLVE

WITHOUT ADDRESSING THE ISSUE ITSELF - AGAIN, *C*O*L*O*R*.



TORSTEIN! IT IS OF NO SECRET THAT, TOO MANY PEOPLE OUT THERE BELIEF THE

"BLACK" MAN'S INFERIORITY... AND VERY SADLY, TOO MANY "BLACKS" ARE MADE TO

BELIEF IT TOO... AAH, WE ALL KNOW HOW. NOW, DO YOU HAVE A SOLUTION TO THIS

INDIVIDUAL, NATIONAL, AND INTERNATIONAL *C*O*L*O*R* PROBLEM WITHOUT A

MENTION OF THIS CONCEPT OF *C*O*L*O*R*? ...AM EAGER TO HEAR IT.



BTW, BY THE GUIDIANCE OF YOUR CONSCIENCE, YOU NEED NOT ASSOCIATE YOURSELF BY

THE MENTION OF THE MAGIC WORD - *C*O*L*O*R* FOR AS



JUST MY TEN KRONER.



REGARDS,

ABDOU OUJIMAI.





In my previous mail, please disregard the last two word "FOR AS" in the last

paragraph. Also, "guidance" not "guidiance" editing error. I wrote:



BTW, BY THE GUIDIANCE OF YOUR CONSCIENCE, YOU NEED NOT ASSOCIATE YOURSELF BY

THE MENTION OF THE MAGIC WORD - *C*O*L*O*R* FOR AS



Thanks for the patience!



Abdou Oujimai





Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 07:57:37 PDT

From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <

To:

Subject: Re: member list

>I would like to ask if anyone can explain to me JAmmehs use of the word

>"dirmocracy". I read it on one of the recent online issues of the Daily

>Observer, What does dirmocracy mean?

>

>

>best regards. Jobst

>

di-CTATO-r-IAL,MOCRACY>>>>>>////????????????

in good faith, njaga.

let's rejoice for the good in life,

i believe in the inherent goodness of mankind..



Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 17:09:09 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Said Quamar, Ayo Nelson-Homiah and Alieu Jagne have been added

to the list. Welcome to our electronic Bantaba (Penchabi).



Please send a brief introduntion to:





regards

Momodou Camara.



Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 18:27:20 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: On Peepers

Mr.Sall,

Thanks and keep up the good work down there! We would kill to

here more from you occasionally,the pressures on you notwithstanding.



Regards Basss!



> > For the new folks and those who may have forgotten, Ebrima is

> > the Director of CODESRIA, the Human Rights Org. which focuses

> > on intellectual freedom in Africa among other issues. It is

> > based in Senegal.

> > Perhaps he can fill us in on the casamance situation for starters?

> >

> > Welcome back, Ebrima.

> >

> > LatJor

>

>



Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 18:35:59 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: On Peepers

Mr.Sall,



Meant to say: " we would kill to HEAR more from you"



Regards Bass!



> Mr.Sall,

> Thanks and keep up the good work down there! We would kill to

> here more from you occasionally,the pressures on you notwithstanding.

>

> Regards Basss!

>

> > > For the new folks and those who may have forgotten, Ebrima is

> > > the Director of CODESRIA, the Human Rights Org. which focuses

> > > on intellectual freedom in Africa among other issues. It is

> > > based in Senegal.

> > > Perhaps he can fill us in on the casamance situation for starters?

> > >

> > > Welcome back, Ebrima.

> > >

> > > LatJor

> >

> >



Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 16:47:09 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'Gambia-L'" <

Subject: education support by alumni ass.?

Some days ago Gabriel Ndow put up a suggestion, that to get started to

support the education in the Gambia, you could raise funds and

support, when your old alma mater - high schools were asking.

Long time ago I answered those of you, who suggested to form an

educational group and put up some aims/goals in an action plan, that it

was welcomed by me, because I preferred to support generally, instead

of, as I do today, support some persons introduced to me, and a few

schools, where I know a teacher or a headmaster.

But as I also said, it is very nice to know the person or the specific

school, come and see that the support given is also helping. There is =

a

great personal satisfaction and motivation by doing so. So I can

understand why Mr. Ndow try to get some action by his proposal.

Me myself are visiting my former high school every 5 years (the best in

the country - we say, who are graduated from that school), and we are

some who collect for scholarships for students from our school, when

they are going for further studies. The scholarships are gifts and =

free,

but we tell the students, who obtain such scholarships, that they are

morally obliged to pay back one day. So after finishing studies, =

getting

a job, raising a family and so, they come to an age or period in life,

when they can pay back the money giving years ealier. The sum for

scholarships are in this way growing year by year, so more students can

get higher sums for their studies.

I think that we - the "right- ones" become a sort of an "elite", which =

I

don=B4t know if I=B4m so proud of being. We are, as Mr. Ndow says,

"emotionel attached" to our good old alma mater. We see ourselves in a

long row of students from that school, which history goes back to the

Middle age - 14th century, and we remind one another about the banner

under which we spend 3-5 years in that school for life: "Vitam =

impendere

regards Momodou Camara.

Cathedral-school of Viborg - the town where the danish kings had to =

come

and present them to the people of Jutland) and the year we were

graduated 1966 or 1950 or 1995, and then we have some kind of secret

"relationship", meaning we stand together no matter what, we help each

other etc.

I think there is something positive in Mr. Ndow=B4s suggestion, and if

that=B4s a way of bringing things into action, I wellcome it. But the

negative aspect is the above mentionned, that the supporters will =

become

some sort of an "elite", and we keep non-graduated from supporting. Or

what ? And it means to a person like me, that I either will continue on

my own private support, or you must try to inform me, if your

established Alumni Associations will have something from me. Else or

maybe better, I will stick to my idea of supporting Gambia College and

GTTI.=20

Please can someone from the educational committee tell me if you have

come up with something, or you have something in mind for realization.

Please send it to my e-mail-adress. Asbj=F8rn Nordam







Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 18:35:07 +0000

From: S Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: member list

Concerning Jammeh's use of the word Dirimocracy, you will probaly

recall that the Dirimo ( digirm'e, grass-cutter , diks, cane rat )is a

habitual thief and hordes its stolen booty. My humble interpretation of

a dirimocrat is a human " Rat " that has stolen the assets of the

country and " horded " it for their personnal use.



On a lighter note there was a period when almost everyone in Gambia

joined the " Rat (excuse the pun ) " Race. Only those that had no

access to the booty,the morally resilient and the spiritually strong

resisted the race to out-do the joneses in search of economic

prosperity at whatever cost.Indeed that was the era of the damaging

directors and not managing directors.It was the zeitgeist ( sign of the

times ) and no one individual could be blamed for it .Rather it was more

of a collective malaise,fuelled by the reticence of our spiritual and

religious leaders to speak out against moral bankruptcy and the

gradual destruction of very fabric and essence of the Gambian society

as we knew it. If one believes in predestination,one can opine that

Jammeh was destined to



Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 14:01:16 -0500 (EST)

From: "YAYA S. SISAY" <

To:

Subject: Re: Searching for a phone number.

Message-ID: <



I was just wandering if any list member knows Mam Lye fye. I had his

phone number but i lost it. I am now goin to North carolina, this

weekend, where he is at, so i would really appreciate it if somebody

that knows him, forward his phone number to me.

My e-mail address once again is:

I would really appreciate this favor.

Peace!

Yaya!



------------------------------



<< How will Rev Jackson do that duty and from where??Who will monitor his

assessments? Will Africans be part of his team??

Habib >>



good questions



mj

wrote:

>

> Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in

> Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Please

> give me your fair assessement on this.Isn't it about time we are part of

the

> NEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.There are three

> options to restore democracy in some countries in Africa:-

> 1 Deplomacy

> 2 Economic embargo

> 3 Military intervention

> Soft talking deplomacy has done very little in solving international

> disputes.It wouldn't help in Africa.

> Has Economic Embargo been an effective tool any where in the world? No.It

did

> not work in Cuba nor in North Korea nor Libya and the list goes on.

> Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restore

peace

> and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia and

Haiti

> .I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.

> Your consent?Hello everyone

How will Rev Jackson do that duty and from where??Who will monitor his

assessments? Will Africans be part of his team??

Habib





Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 17:18:53 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Cc: ce0u309e@liverpool.ac.uk

Subject: Fwd: Joke of the day...... :-)

In a message dated 97-10-11 23:58:54 EDT, Rahsilver writes:



<< A woman accompanied her husband to the doctor's office. After his

checkup

the doctor called the wife into his office alone.

He said, "Your husband is suffering from a very severe disease,

combined

with horrible stress. If you don't do the following, your husband

will

surely die."

"Each morning, fix him a healthy breakfast. Be pleasant, and make

sure

he is in a good mood. For lunch make him a nutritious meal. For

dinner

prepare an especially nice meal for him. Don't burden him with

chores,

as he probably had a hard day. Don't discuss your problems with him,

it

will only make his stress worse. And most importantly. make love with

your

husband several times a week and satisfy his every whim." If you can

do

this for the next 10 months to a year, I think your husband will

regain

his health completely.

On the way home, the husband asked his wife. "What did the doctor

say?"

"You're going to die," she replied.





- COMPLIMENTS OF DAN >>





A woman accompanied her husband to the doctor's office. After his

checkup

the doctor called the wife into his office alone.

He said, "Your husband is suffering from a very severe disease,

combined

with horrible stress. If you don't do the following, your husband

will

surely die."

"Each morning, fix him a healthy breakfast. Be pleasant, and make

sure

he is in a good mood. For lunch make him a nutritious meal. For

dinner

prepare an especially nice meal for him. Don't burden him with

chores,

as he probably had a hard day. Don't discuss your problems with him,

it

will only make his stress worse. And most importantly. make love with

your

husband several times a week and satisfy his every whim." If you can

do

this for the next 10 months to a year, I think your husband will

regain

his health completely.

On the way home, the husband asked his wife. "What did the doctor

say?"

"You're going to die," she replied.





- COMPLIMENTS OF DAN



Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 15:42:44 PDT

From: "Jainaba Diallo" <

To:

Subject: Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87

>Thomas Sankara, the President of Burkina Faso was assassinated 10 years

>ago in a counter-revolutionary coup led by his close confidant,

>Capt. Blaise Compaore. On that fateful day of October 15, 1987, Africa

>lost a son whose potential could only be rivaled by a fellow martyr for

>African freedom, Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba of the Congo.

>

>In early 1983, Sankara was appointed prime minister in the newly formed

>military regime led by President Jean-Baptise Ouedraogo, by May 17th of

>the same year, he was however removed from his post and placed under

>arrest for his increasing outspokeness on the unpatriotic interests and

>actions of the President and other top military and civilian elite.

>Thousands took to the streets to demand his freedom, hundreds found

>their way to Bo to receive military training from rebel leader Captain

>Blaise Compaore. By August 4th, 250 of these rebel troops marched on

>Ouagadougo (the capital of Burkina Faso), freed Sankara from detention

>and overthrew the regime. Sankara was then made President of the

Council

>of the Revolution.

>

>From that time on, Sankara became a champion of not only the oppressed

>of Burkina Faso, but also the rest of the world. His popularity however

>turned against him, as his close confidant, Blaise Compaore had him

>assassinated during a military counter-coup. Following the announcement

>of his death, and for many days thereafter, thousands of people

gathered

>to pay their respects around the shallow grave in which his body, and

>those of 12 of his murdered supporters were dumped. Many placed hand

>written notes with inscriptions such as "We are all Sankara" and

>"Sankara lives". The counter revolution had suceeded in killing Thomas,

>but not what he stood for. As a tribute to his honesty and simplicity

>all he left behind was an old Citroen and a Guitar.

>

>"If you kill Sankara, tomorrow there will be twenty more Sankaras," was

a

>quote he made when counter-revolutionary activities took place after

the

>revolution in October 1983. His words shall still come to pass, as

>Compaore and his co-conspirators shall be haunted by his spirit just as

>Mobutu was haunted by Lumumba.

>

>Thomas, rest in perfect peace, your memory shall be with us forever.

>





Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 15:48:19 PDT

From: "Jainaba Diallo" <

To:

Subject: Re: Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87

>Just to add some more information I consider important.

>

>Blaise Compaore who killed Thomas grew up with him (Thomas) under the

>care of Thomas' mother. So it was reported in many papers of

>that time. So close were these two that when Thomas got wind of

>Blaise's plan to assasinate him, he did not believe it. He was said to

>have told his informants that even if that was true, he could do

nothing

>about it for they were so "inseparably" bonded he could not imagine any

>defence he could put up to protect him from such a close relative. Of

>course he had options. He could have done to Compaore what the latter

>was planning against him. He could at least have imprisoned him. But

>he did not. He was (is) of a greater soul. Reminds me of

Shakespeare's

>"There is no art to find the mind's construction in the face. He was a

>gentleman on whom I built an absolute trust". Thomas apparently fell

>victim of the psychological phenomenon we describe as "seeing others

>through one's self". He couldn't have done it to Blaise and he felt

>same held for the traitor. The traitor killed him.

>

>The thought provoking lesson in this is, why is it that Africa kills

the

>best of her leaders while keeping the vagabonds amongst them even

>against the dictates of instinctive animal behaviour. In the case of

>Thomas, my bet is the French secret service had a hand in it. But why

>should the proximal hand be Blaise's. It is not unusual (particularly

>in that era) for western powers to despise any African (nay

non-western)

>leader who was out to improve the lot of his people. The only

>leadership acceptable was the inept and corrupt which allowed the west

a

>field day in the looting of African resources. This explains the quick

>demise of leaders like Sankara, Murtala Mohammed, Samora Machel; and

>the corollary, longevity of regimes like those of Mobutu Sese Seko,

>Babangida, Eyadema, Paul Biya, Dawda Jawara, Abdou Diouf etc.

>

>

>Talk about the African nightmare.

>





Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 23:00:15 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: new member

A.Y. Sallah has been added to the list. Welcome to our

bantaba and please send a brief intro. to our group. Our

address is:



LatJor





Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 23:15:00 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87

Jainaba:

You speak from the heart. Sankara lives in us all.



>Thomas apparently fell victim of the psychological phenomenon

>we describe as "seeing others through one's self".



Perhaps this is the greatest of all the lessons we should

learn from our venerated leader.



A luta continua!



LatJor





Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 23:08:06 -0400

From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: Albright: A 'New Tide' Rising In Africa

Albright: A 'New Tide' Rising In Africa



United States Information Agency Wednesday, October 15, 1997 9:05:00 PM



Washington (USIA, October 14, 1997) - Following is the transcript of

Secretary of State Madeleine Albright's and Special Envoy Reverend Jesse

Jackson's remarks on October 10 at Jackson's swearing-in ceremony as U.S.

special envoy for the promotion of democracy in Africa:

SECRETARY ALBRIGHT: Good morning. I would like to welcome our guests

from the White House, my colleagues from the Department and our other

special guests to the swearing in of Reverend Jesse Jackson as Special

Envoy for the President and Secretary of State for the Promotion of

Democracy in Africa. That is a long title for an important job to be

filled at a key moment by an extraordinary individual.

I have known the Reverend Jackson for quite a number of years. Before I

became a diplomat and had all my partisan instincts surgically removed,

I attended political conventions.

And I have sat in the audience as millions of others have sat in living

rooms across our country listening to this man weave out of mere words

a quilt of reason, passion, memory and aspiration that has enabled our

spirits to soar while guiding us across racial, ethnic, gender and

social lines to a heightened sense of kinship with each other.

Reverend Jackson is a man of immense energy, experience, caring and

commitment. I am pleased, and the President is pleased, to know that we

will be able to count on his counsel as he works closely with me and

with our Assistant Secretary for African Affairs here in the Department

on matters of great and increasing importance to our nation and the

world.

For there is a new tide rising in Africa. Although daunting problems of

conflict, debt and poverty remain, in many nations difficult reforms

are producing economic growth and progress towards democracy. The end

of Cold War rivalries, the evolution of a new South Africa and the

transparent bankruptcy of neocolonial attitudes have combined to create

new opportunities and models for political expression.

Across the continent, we see leaders determined to replace autocracy

and strife with democracy and stability; to battle despair instead of

domestic rivals or hostile neighbors; to transform nations that were

once mired in stagnation into engines of growth; and to stand before

the international community not as supplicants, but as full

participants. In encouraging these trends, ours is a supporting role.

We must listen carefully to what African leaders and citizens have to

say about the challenges they face and the solutions they favor.

Reverend Jackson is ideally suited to help us as we proceed to build

partnerships and establish dialogues to assist Africans as they move

down the democratic road. He is, after all, well known to African

leaders. He is deeply respected by the African people. He has been a

champion of human rights and human dignity throughout his career.

Reverend Jackson has also acquired a deep understanding of how our own

democracy functions. In fact, he has probably been responsible for the

registration of more American voters than any other single public

figure in our history with the exception of Susan B. Anthony.

The appointment we observe and celebrate today is a sign of this

Administration's commitment to a new relationship, on improved terms,

with a new Africa.

I look forward to my own visit to the continent, roughly two months

from now. I look forward to benefiting from the insights of our new

special envoy. And I look forward to a new era of steadily increasing

democracy, human rights and good governance not only in Africa, but

around the equator and from pole to pole.

Reverend Jackson, on behalf of President Clinton, and on behalf of the

U.S. Department of State, welcome to Foggy Bottom [the geographic area

of Washington where the State Department is located], welcome to the

team.

REVEREND JACKSON: It was a moment of unusual joy and great satisfaction

when I received the call from National Security Council Chief Sandy

Berger on Wednesday, October 8, my birthday, who offered

congratulations and greeted me as the Special Envoy for the President

of the United States and Secretary of State to Africa. What joy, what

privilege, what responsibility. I called my mother; we prayed.

It is quite a journey from Haynie Street in Greenville, South Carolina.

A happy home, but an environment of such low expectations, where our

family was denied the right to vote, even though my father was an

honorably discharged veteran of the army. From that to an assignment by

the President and Secretary of State, to, in some small measure, to

help shape our foreign policy by building bridges between the U.S. and

Africa.

I want to express my thanks to Secretary Albright for her principled

leadership, and for our relationship across the years, and especially

for her support and encouragement for me to assume a relationship with

the Department of State as a Special Envoy. I want to express thanks to

the President for the confidence he has shown in me by appointing me to

conduct previous foreign policy missions on behalf of his

administration. Especially the role as Special Envoy to Africa. Africa,

a continent with such vast people, potential and raw materials, with

such rich history, is so vital to world development and growth.

Through the years I have been able to develop a view of the world in

part because of my kinship with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Dr.

Samuel Proctor, which led me to world travels and taught me abiding

principles about our relationship to other countries, that guide my

view to this day. The U.S. is so blessed and so powerful, and thus has

the awesome responsibility to be a force for good in the world. I've

sought to embrace the principles of international law, human rights,

self-determination, economic justice, the golden rule of reciprocal and

mutually beneficial relationships and concern for the least of these as

abiding principles relating to the world community.

I am especially delighted at this moment in history to work on behalf

of our government, as it assumes a most morally correct and politically

mature relationship with Africa. Africa has meant so much to the world.

It helped to subsidize the development of our country and Europe.

Through centuries of work without wages and exploitation of vast raw

materials, the contribution of the peoples of Africa and its

contribution of raw materials constituted a subsidy to the development

of Western civilization.

Now in this period of post-colonialism, President Clinton asserts the

idea of Africa as a reciprocal trading partner, a continent of

expanding democracies, a continent of hope and opportunity. This

position is politically astute, morally correct and in our compelling

national interest to fulfill. I look forward to being a part of an

effort to build bridges of hope between the U.S. and Africa. A high

degree of mutual respect and reciprocal trade will be to the lasting

benefit of these two great continents.

We often see Africa through the lens of the Western media as a series

of failures, crises, basket cases and unstable governments. The media

must tell a truer, more representative story about Africa and our past,

present and future relationships. Our political leadership must be

aware of our compelling national interest in African and American joint

ventures of mutual development and growth.

We are neighbors, not as far apart as the perception. For example, two

friends can get on separate planes at Kennedy Airport -- one going to

Los Angeles and one to Senegal. They both arrive about the same time.

We are geographically closer than perception. Africa is vast. You can

put China, Europe, Argentina, Australia and India in Africa, with some

land space left over. One-eighth of the human race is African. The U.S.

has a trade surplus with Africa. We do more trade with Africa than with

all former Eastern Bloc countries combined. The promise for growth and

trade is vast.

On my last trip to Zimbabwe in July, the continent was still

reverberating with appreciation over the trip of the First Lady,

Hillary Clinton, and Chelsea Clinton as they sought to expose the

growth, beauty, development and the remaining challenges. We must not

romanticize or underestimate the challenges in Africa after several

centuries of rape and colonialism and oppression and denial. There is

so much devastation and infrastructure destruction. And yet the good

news, in spite of that, is that there are reasons for hope. Africa is

rebounding with vitality and promise. It is producing world-class

leadership. Robert Mugabe, President of Zimbabwe, who heads the OAU,

and President Nelson Mandela are leading growing economies with

multicultural, multiracial societies. They bring a quality of

leadership to the world community that is healing and redemptive.

As we near the end of this millennium and look back over this century,

many thought that the plight of Africa was forever doomed -- reduced to

Hollywood caricatures and stereotypes. But as the century ends, every

African country has shaken the shackles of colonialism. They defeated

power after power with their will to be free, the baring of their

souls, too often sacrificing the lives of the young and the innocent

without dropping a single bomb. It has been a century of struggles,

scars and victories. There is reason to be hopeful.

Now as we embark upon the mission to contribute to the resurgence and

the expansion of democracies, human rights and economic development in

Africa, we find that our national origin with Africa and our destiny

are amazingly intertwined. We need each other. And if we work together

with a shared commitment to humane priorities and shared democratic

values, together we will be a force for good in the world of which this

generation and the world can be justly proud.

I look forward to working with this team to Keep Hope Alive!





Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 22:42:28 -0700

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.com

Subject: Re: Fwd: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

wrote:

>

> In a message dated 97-10-12 01:29:37 EDT,

>

> << How will Rev Jackson do that duty and from where??Who will monitor his

> assessments? Will Africans be part of his team??

> Habib >>

>

> good questions

>

> mj

> ---------------------

> Forwarded message:

> From:

> Sender:

> Reply-to:

> To:

> Date: 97-10-12 01:29:37 EDT

>

>

> >

> > Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in

> > Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Please

> > give me your fair assessement on this.Isn't it about time we are part of

> the

> > NEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.There are three

> > options to restore democracy in some countries in Africa:-

> > 1 Deplomacy

> > 2 Economic embargo

> > 3 Military intervention

> > Soft talking deplomacy has done very little in solving international

> > disputes.It wouldn't help in Africa.

> > Has Economic Embargo been an effective tool any where in the world? No.It

> did

> > not work in Cuba nor in North Korea nor Libya and the list goes on.

> > Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restore

> peace

> > and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia and

> Haiti

> > .I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.

> > Your consent?Hello everyone

> How will Rev Jackson do that duty and from where??Who will monitor his

> assessments? Will Africans be part of his team??

> HabibRev Jackson has a very good domestic program in the Rainbow coalition but

how much does he understand the African issues from the African

perspective.? I think we need to be involved in this because he can be

driven towards comparing apples and oranges (ie - America vs Africa) One

is much more advanced in almost all aspects of development and the other

Africa which lost it's historical riches is now much less advanced in the

eyes of most politicians including Rev Jackson and our very own leaders.

Food for thought.

Habib



Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 08:50:53 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87

Jainaba!

That was great! Thanks and keep up the good work down there.



Regards Bassss!



> >Just to add some more information I consider important.

> >

> >Blaise Compaore who killed Thomas grew up with him (Thomas) under the

> >care of Thomas' mother. So it was reported in many papers of

> >that time. So close were these two that when Thomas got wind of

> >Blaise's plan to assasinate him, he did not believe it. He was said to

> >have told his informants that even if that was true, he could do

> nothing

> >about it for they were so "inseparably" bonded he could not imagine any

> >defence he could put up to protect him from such a close relative. Of

> >course he had options. He could have done to Compaore what the latter

> >was planning against him. He could at least have imprisoned him. But

> >he did not. He was (is) of a greater soul. Reminds me of

> Shakespeare's

> >"There is no art to find the mind's construction in the face. He was a

> >gentleman on whom I built an absolute trust". Thomas apparently fell

> >victim of the psychological phenomenon we describe as "seeing others

> >through one's self". He couldn't have done it to Blaise and he felt

> >same held for the traitor. The traitor killed him.

> >

> >The thought provoking lesson in this is, why is it that Africa kills

> the

> >best of her leaders while keeping the vagabonds amongst them even

> >against the dictates of instinctive animal behaviour. In the case of

> >Thomas, my bet is the French secret service had a hand in it. But why

> >should the proximal hand be Blaise's. It is not unusual (particularly

> >in that era) for western powers to despise any African (nay

> non-western)

> >leader who was out to improve the lot of his people. The only

> >leadership acceptable was the inept and corrupt which allowed the west

> a

> >field day in the looting of African resources. This explains the quick

> >demise of leaders like Sankara, Murtala Mohammed, Samora Machel; and

> >the corollary, longevity of regimes like those of Mobutu Sese Seko,

> >Babangida, Eyadema, Paul Biya, Dawda Jawara, Abdou Diouf etc.

> >

> >

> >Talk about the African nightmare.

> >

>

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at



Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 10:08:56 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: A Poem: "My mother doesn't know ..." (fwd)

A great INTERNATIONAL Poem!

Regards Basss!





> >

> > MY MOTHER DOESN'T KNOW ...

> >

> > Does she know what day is today?

> > Does she know when it was agreed on?



> > But equally on this day,

> > I still ask myself a number of questions:

> > Why do you 'enlightened' women allow your dress to fall

> > down easily,

> > In stupid scenes in films, on TV, etc.?

> > Why do you ask the authorities to accept prostitution as an

> > occupation?

> > Because of some of these things,

> > It is difficult a fight you have ahead of you.

> > So please start right here in the West.

> > Can you persuade women Turks not to wear their veils?

> > Can you persuade Arab women in rich Saudi Arabia to throw

> > theirs aside?

> > Can you persuade women to enter areas in mosques reserved

> > for men?

> > Can you get the Catholic church to have women priests all

> > over the world?

> > Why are you satisfied by explanation of culture alone?

> > Whatever, I am hopeful.

> > Just like you.

> > ===============================================

> >

> > Best regards,

> >

> > Mallam O.

> > ==============================================



Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 10:40:00 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To: gambia-l <

Subject: Re: These terrible WHITE people

Hi G-lers, I have seen that this mail didn't come through yesterday...will

try again.



TORSTEIN GROTNES WROTE:



"... I can't see how it really helps in anything except sementing a to

simple and wrong view on how countries and governments operate. When I hear

about black communities, black churches etc. in my simple mind I start

wondering on why they focus so strongly on the color? ..."



BECAUSE *C*O*L*O*R* IS THE MAGIC WORD THAT WAS AND IS STILL BEING

USED/MISUSED TO JUDGE/MISJUDGE "BLACK" PEOPLE'S QUALITY. WE ALL KNOW THE

CONSEQUENCES, NO NEED GOING INTO THAT. THESE "BLACK" COMMUNITIES AND "BLACK"

CHURCHES AND OTHER "BLACK" THINGS HAVE THE ONLY MEANS TO TACKLE THIS

*C*O*L*O*R* PROBLEM BY ADDRESSING ISSUES OF "THEIR" *C*O*L*O*R* - "BLACK".



YOU FURTHER ASKED:

"... Is it not precisely the focus on appearance and color to value a person

what western countries so grossly has been misusing? ..."



THAT'S RIGHT! AS I SAID, IT IS A *C*O*L*O*R* PROBLEM WHICH CAN'T BE SOLVE

WITHOUT ADDRESSING THE ISSUE ITSELF - AGAIN, *C*O*L*O*R*.



TORSTEIN! IT IS OF NO SECRET THAT, TOO MANY PEOPLE OUT THERE BELIEF THE

"BLACK" MAN'S INFERIORITY... AND VERY SADLY, TOO MANY "BLACKS" ARE MADE TO

BELIEF IT TOO... AAH, WE ALL KNOW HOW. NOW, DO YOU HAVE A SOLUTION TO THIS

INDIVIDUAL, NATIONAL, AND INTERNATIONAL *C*O*L*O*R* PROBLEM WITHOUT A

MENTION OF THIS CONCEPT OF *C*O*L*O*R*? ...AM EAGER TO HEAR IT.



BTW, BY THE GUIDANCE OF YOUR CONSCIENCE, YOU NEED NOT ASSOCIATE YOURSELF BY

THE MENTION OF THE MAGIC WORD - *C*O*L*O*R*.



JUST MY TEN KRONER.



REGARDS,

ABDOU OUJIMAI.





Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 12:36:59 +0100 (BST)

From: Ebrima Jawara <

To: Gambia Mailing List <

Subject: FELCH.

DIRIMOCRACY.



I always thought Colonel (rtd) Jammeh was a funny geezer. He uses the

word dirimocracy. According to Mr. N'Jie it means someone who steals the

nations wealth and hoardes it. Well should Jammeh be reminded of the $24m

transferred, rather dubiously, to private (Not Gambia Govt.) accounts, in

Switzerland.



Maybe he intended to replace the funds after the profits from the 6.5m

tonnes of heroin were realised. Or perhaps if operation "Green Money" took

off. To be honest, I think it would have been hilarious if he'd managed to

%$&* the dollar up. Or flood the streets of San Francisco with heroin.



Well praise be to that honest, humanitarian, incorruptible, accountable,

transparent, patriotic son of Gambia, no the World, Colonel (rtd) Jammeh.



Like my learned fellow Gambian, Bass puts it, keep up the good work down

there.



Best regards,



Ebrima Jawara.





Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 07:48:14 -0400

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87

Thank you, Jainaba for the two pieces. Sankara was and still remains a

shining STAR to those who know that Africa can emerge, again, as a force

to be reckoned with through the kind of selfless leadership that SANKARA

espoused and practiced. He had a broader view than most on what the

revolution entailed and he set himself on the path to complete the

revolution just like Ernesto "CHE" Guevera had when it came to the

revolution of the colored people. He is one among the many we had to be

emulated for the good of Africa. Again, thanks!



Soffie







Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 08:23:55 -0100

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: Re. SOS clinic -political instability

Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit







>From: Jobarteh, Momodou

>The clinic is situated at the SOS children village in Bakoteh, near to

>Serrekunda.

>This have nothing to do with the Cassamance-refugees.

>Thanks

>Alhagi



Just a note:



I went to the medical center at SOS today for a regular check-up

and the place is very nice and professional. Its main aim is towards

infants and children care but it also takes regular patients.

The doctor I consulted was very professional and used the necessary time,

as you would expect from a good "western" practice.

The help nurse was also very polite and knowledgeable in her work.

The buildings are also very inviting with white tiles and are kept very tidy and clean.

Together with the center they have a well equipped pharmacy, where you

can buy your medicines.

The center seems to be very popular and already when the center opened in the

morning they had several mothers waiting with their children.

They charges D15 for "local people" with children while they charged me D150;

I guess since I looked like an expatriate?!

There is 100% tranquillity at the center, and I have never heard about any problems

at the center. The rest of the SOS is also a shining example of a high standard help

organization for children.



Best Regards,

Torstein

The Gambia





Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 19:42:16 +0100 (BST)

From: Ebrima Jawara <

To: Gambia Mailing List <

Many appologies, earlier today I sent a message to the list in which I

gave a rather inflated figure. I typed 6.5m tonnes, it should have read

6.5 tonnes.



Ebs Jawara.





Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 17:09:27 -0400

From: Naffie Jammeh <

To:

Subject: list a friend

Latjor,

Sulayman Bayo would like to be added

to the list.

His email address is

peace

Naf.



Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 19:38:06 -0100

From: "

To: <

Subject: Re: These terrible WHITE people

Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit





Hello Mr.Gibba.



You wrote:

> NOW, DO YOU HAVE A SOLUTION TO THIS

> INDIVIDUAL, NATIONAL, AND INTERNATIONAL *C*O*L*O*R* PROBLEM WITHOUT A

> MENTION OF THIS CONCEPT OF *C*O*L*O*R*? ...AM EAGER TO HEAR IT.



Well, what about simply stop putting emphasis on color?



If a Gambian or otherwise a person with a dark complexion comes up to

me and says; "I'm black and I'm proud of it" it tells me nothing about this

person. The only thing he/she tells me is that I should consider his/her color as a

value to what/who he/she is?!

My response to this statement will always be: "so what?"

The next thing I would do is to ask him/her what is your name, where do you come

from etc. Then I'll get to know him/her, little by little.

What I am saying is that using color as a thing to always put importance

on, will make it more difficult to focus on a real evaluation of the person

(i.e. what country, your beliefs, age, type of education, political position etc.)

When I read really angry or exited mails(using big letters..) from some of Gambia-L's

"hard-liners?!"

there is an description of people being either WHITE or BLACK. There seem to be no room for

anything

in between?! For me it resembles a cold war between "evil" and "good" people, where the evil ones

are "WHITE" and the good ones are "BLACK"...(and the few bad "blacks" are traitors?!")



The last cold war was between to superpowers and two political systems, and I just hope history

will

view that "war" as one of the most stupid things mankind has done to itself.



Sincerely,

Torstein

The Gambia











Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 19:30:34 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: new member

Greetings:

Sulayman Bayo has been added to our bantaba. Welcome and please

send a brief introduction of yourself to the list. Our

address is:



LatJor





Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 19:43:31 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: These terrible WHITE people

I wonder who is on Torstein's list of "hardliners?!"?

Hardline on/to what? Hardline towards whom?

Most of what has been written here has not been based on personal

attacks, rather on systems and groups that have historically

persecuted Blacks/ Africans. This being the case, I could care

less if I am considered by Torstein as one of his "hardliners?!"

Skin color is not a gambian/african/black hang-up, it is a

toubabo hang-up. Who's been catching hell for the melanin

content of their skin???



LatJor



P.S. I am only speaking for myself since I have stated things

regarding Whites/Euros/Westerners on some issues though hardly

on skin color, I thought I might share my opinion.





Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 18:46:45 PDT

From: "Jainaba Diallo" <

To:

Subject: Re: Error Felch.

Ebrima,



Where do you get your figures from???? Are you an agent of the former

regime??? Inquiring minds want to know....



Cheerio,



Jainaba.

(BTW, are you related to the former president? Need not answer!!)



*********************************************************************

>Many appologies, earlier today I sent a message to the list in which I

>gave a rather inflated figure. I typed 6.5m tonnes, it should have read

>6.5 tonnes.

>

>Ebs Jawara.

>

>





Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 00:55:45 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: education support by alumni ass.?

Greetings Asbjorn:

The suggestion I made on creating alumni assns. was not to

do away with the general efforts of the education committee,

or for elitis reasons, or to keep folks like you from making

meaningful contributions to gambian education. Perhaps

you missed my point.r I did give my reasons for initiating

such a dialogue.

Yes I wanted to keep the issue of education in our discussions,

and yes we all have a certain emotional attachment to our

alma mata (just as you pointed out in your case).

Consider the creation of these associations (i.e. if and when

they are created) as a way to expand our base of potential

contributors to gambian education. Especially among gambians

who may not be on this list. It was to gambians I was referring

to for as the saying goes: ndimbal na cha feka loho borom -

Let the hand of the one being aided be found in the aiding.



Your concern and assistance is greatly appreciated.



LatJor







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 02:24:47 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

I think Jesse Jackson ought to be given a chance first before

we criticize him. He certainly has a track record as an

Envoy (officially sanctioned or not). Recall the Iran hostage crisis,

anti-apartheid efforts to free Mandela and abolish that hideous

system, Nigeria ...

He is well known and respected throughout Africa. And

more importantly he is sensitive to African affairs. His track

record demonstrates this.

We should also not forget that he is just an Envoy of the U.S.

government, answerable to the Assistant Secretary of State for

African Affairs, the Secretary of State and of course Pres. Bill

Clinton. So of course he will have to represent his bosses. On

the other hand, who better to be appointed to this position

as advisor to the U.S. govt. than a friend of Africa?

We may be asking too much by requiring him to have African

advisors on his team. This is the U.S. govt. folks. I for one

trust his good judgement on this issue. (Moe's comment relating

to the Boule left me smiling.)

Finally, let us for the time being bask in his words:



>I am especially delighted at this moment in history to work on behalf

>of our government, as it assumes a most morally correct and politically

mature relationship with Africa. Africa has meant so much to the world.

It helped to subsidize the development of our country and Europe.

Through centuries of work without wages and exploitation of vast raw

materials, the contribution of the peoples of Africa and its

contribution of raw materials constituted a subsidy to the development

of Western civilization.

>>>>



LatJor





Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 04:35:27 -0400

From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Error Felch.

>Ebrima,

>

>Where do you get your figures from???? Are you an agent of the former

>regime??? Inquiring minds want to know....

>

>Cheerio,

>

>Jainaba.

>(BTW, are you related to the former president? Need not answer!!)



In defence of Ebrima, I can confirm that the $24 million and the 6.5 tonnes

are known documented figures.



The $24 million figure can be found in court records in Switzerland from the

suit filed by the Government of The Gambia against Ebou Jallow, the former

AFPRC member.



The 6.5 tonnes of heroin was mentioned in a press release and confirmed at a

press conference by Mauritanian authorities. The same authorities later put

out another release stating that the drugs, which were confiscated from a

container destined to the Gambian Ministry of Agriculture, were in fact

cannabis and not heroin.



Ebrima will have to elaborate on the "Green Money" operation he referred to

but I believe this has to do with an allegation made by Jallow in his letter

of resignation that was sent to various media houses and foreign embassies

in The Gambia. Apart from alluding to the money in Switzerland that a banker

confirmed more that a year later in his testimony in the same case, Jallow

also mentioned in the letter that the regime was involved in an effort to

make counterfeit US dollar bills.



Does anyone know about the developments or recent reactions of the

government to these allegations and facts? I know the opposition was at one

time pushing to have the government answer questions on these matters in the

National Assembly. How have they faired to date?



Also, I hope the fact that Ebrima may or may not be related to the former

president does not cause us to discount too much of what he may have to

offer in discussions on these matters.



Peace.



Latir Gheran







Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 11:55:36 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Balla Jallow and Basil Jones have been added to the list. Welcome to

our electronic Bantaba and please send a brief introduntion to:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu





regards

Momodou Camara.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 11:16:40 +0100 (BST)

From: Ebrima Jawara <

To: Gambia Mailing List <

Subject: FELCHERS

Jainaba,



You guessed right, I am agent of the former President Sir Dawda. My NSS

number was J1A2W3A4R5A6. Alas I am wanted by Mr. Harry Sambou (Deputy

Director of NIA), who incidentally happens to be studying at a university

in Scotland. It is my mission to restore the former president Jawara.



Who are these enquiring minds you speak of? Are you part of some secret

bantaba? Did these people send you e-mail or call or fax to ask you if I

was related to the former president. Like Latir said, it does not really

matter, so I will not answer that.



Latir has made everything clear I hope. As it turns out, I made a mistake

by saying heroin instead of Cannabis. Operation green money, was like

Latir said, an attempt to produce $10m worth of counterfeit bills,

according to Capt (rtd) Ebou Jallow.





Let us be objective.



Ebs Jawara.



PS I must say however that you are full of passion and fire. I would

dearly love to take you out sometime.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 11:20:30 +0100 (BST)

From: Ebrima Jawara <

To: Gambia Mailing List <

Subject: RE: Error Felchers.

I am sorry to all the list members. The last part of my message was meant

to have being sent privately.



Also I would wish to add that I am not, nor have I ever been an agent of

the NSS or any other intelligence organisation.



Peace to all.



EBS.





Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 15:28:51 -0700

From: Lamin Camara <

To:

Subject: Re: Sending a FAX over the Internet

> >i just ran across this Web site while i was browsing. i found it

> really

> >cool so i'm sending it out for your info.

> >

> >the service enables you to send faxes over the Internet and has a home

> page

> >located at:

> >

> >

> >

> >unfortunately, The Gambia is not included in the areas covered, so we

> can

> >look at this as an opportunity to get us connected (it's a cooperative

> >system), or brood and moan some more. please take a good look at the

> >coverage list, as well as instructions (they seem straightforward), and

> see

> >if you find it of use.

> >

> >have a great weekend!

> >

> >Katim

> __________________________________________

Greetings:



There is also a Web site of a Company, by the name of: faxSÃV (it provides

cost-efficient Internet faxing service) that enables you to send faxes over the

Internet (to any fax machine), anywhere in the world (including The Gambia). Its

Web site address is accessible at:



You might find it interesting; check it out.



Have a nice weekend!



Amitiés,



Lamin Camara (Toronto)



Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 16:09:50 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Error Felch.

In a message dated 97-10-18 04:40:49 EDT, you wrote:



<< The $24 million figure can be found in court records in Switzerland from

the

suit filed by the Government of The Gambia against Ebou Jallow, the former

AFPRC member.

>>



I call it the Jammeh / Jallow Swiss Gate Scandal and it was discussed on the

List a while ago.News from Rumorville ( Radio Kankang ) had reported the

scandal, but it was when Yama posted the court documents on Gambia - I, that

bantabaa n'kolu became increasingly interested as evidenced by the numerous

postings on the subject.Infact, those who found the heat unbearable had to

get out of the ' kitchen '. Tombong [ Saidy ], then Head of Chancellery in UK

became strangely silent on the issue.This was at a time when he was posting

news reports on Gambia.

The above figures were quoted in court by counsels representing The Gambia

Gov't., Mr.Ebou Jallow, and The Swiss Gov't.

You may check the archives for a very interesting, authentic Swiss report on

the scandal.

B.t.w. Ebs welcome back to the bantaba...



Musa Kebba Jawara.





Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 17:09:00 -0700

From: Paul <

To: <

Subject: Bantaba Membership

Hi! Folks,

Thank you for having me on the mailing list of the electronic Bantaba. As

you alraedy know, my name is Bakary Gibba, alias Paul. I am a product of

Nusrat High School in Serrekunda. Currently, I am studying African history

as a graduate student at the University of Toronto in Canada.

I have been in Canada for twelve years. However,these years were spent

in the cities of Montreal and Toronto respectively.



Peace! Paul.



Date: Sun, 19 Oct 1997 01:42:52 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

>From the Bush: Casamance.

20,000 refugees at the senegalese border with guinea bissau

are to be relocated if UN officials have there way. So far

only 500+ refugees have agreed to move.



This is an alarming figure. Here's a what if:

I wonder if the sitation was at

the border with gambia instead of g-b how our govt. would have

dealt with it. Refugees, especially in large numbers are always

a potential source for destabilization not only in their country

but also to the host country. Gambia with its small population

would definitely feel the impact of such an event.



I agree with Ebrima Sall that perhaps seeking a military solution

to the crisis is not the way the senegalese govt. should have

gone. I wonder if Ebrima could inform us of the general attitude

of the senegalese (in the north in particular) as well as the

senegalese press ( state-owned as well as independent).



Latir's insights have been excellent. While I agree that the

general neglect of the region is a major factor in the MFDC's

drive for casamance's autonomy, I must caution that we ought not

dismiss the other issues related to the crisis as mere 'rhetoric'.

According to what I had read in the FOROYAA (I am still searching

for that interview with Diamacoune - does anyone have it?), there

seems to be have been a major political blunder on the part of

the Senghor regime on the eve of independence.

Casamance and the rest of Senegal were apparently governed during

colonial times as two separate entities. Casamance it seems never

had the opportunity to sit at the table and agree to a political

union with senegal with dakar as the seat of power. The mistakes

of the past always come back to haunt you. Perhaps it was

politically convenient for the Senghor regime to go the route

they did. After all they were being handed a vast forest region

that would serve as the new nation's bread-basket. It was

morally wrong however!

In my view we ought to explore this aspect of the conflict so

as to better comprehend the menace of war south of our border.

It is not mere rhetoric.

Another observation. The fact that this conflict has been going

on since 1982 (I think), makes me surmise two factors which favor

the MFDC:

1. The MFDC does enjoy widespread support in the civilian

population in casamance.

2. The dense forestry in this part of senegal has favored the

military activities of the MFDC insofar as the larger

senegalese forces with its superior firepower have not been

able to neutralize them for 15 years.



If the above are true, then perhaps seeking a military solution

to the conflict is not the way the Diouf govt. ought to proceed.



LatJor





End of GAMBIA-L Digest 90

************************* Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 12:30:50 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Humour: LOVE, LUST OR MARRIAGE ?Message-ID: < 9710151630.AA48490@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitI will leave you with this one till next week.Have a wonderful week!Moe S. Jallow================================================================> How do you know if you're in love, in lust, or really married?> LOVE - When your eyes meet across a crowded room.> LUST - When your tongues meet across a crowded room.> MARRIAGE - When you lose your child in crowded room.> LOVE - When intercourse is called "making love."> LUST - When intercourse is called "screwing."> MARRIAGE - What are you talking about?> LOVE - When you argue over how many children to have.> LUST - When you argue over who gets the wet spot.> MARRIAGE - When you argue over money.> LOVE - When you share everything you own.> LUST - When you steal everything they own.> MARRIAGE - When the bank owns everything.> LOVE - When you phone each other just to say, "Hi."> LUST - When you phone each other to pick a hotel room.> MARRIAGE - When you phone each other to complain.> LOVE - When you write poems about your partner.> LUST - When all you write is your phone number.> MARRIAGE - When all you write is checks.> LOVE - When you show concern for your partner's feelings.> LUST - When you couldn't give a ****.> MARRIAGE - When your only concern is what's on TV.> LOVE - When your farewell is "I love you, darling..."> LUST - When your farewell is "So, same time next week..."> MARRIAGE - When your farewell is a relief.> LOVE - When you are proud to be seen in public with your> partner.> LUST - When you only see each other naked.> MARRIAGE - When you never see each other awake.> LOVE - When your heart flutters everytime you see them.> LUST - When your groin twitches everytime you see them.> MARRIAGE - When your wallet empties everytime you see them.> LOVE - When nobody else matters.> LUST - When nobody else knows.> MARRIAGE - When everybody else matters and you don't care who> knows.> LOVE - When all the songs on the radio describe exactly how> you feel.> LUST - When the song on the radio determines how you do it.> MARRIAGE - When you listen to talk radio.> LOVE - When breaking up is something you try not to think> about.> LUST - When staying together is something you try not to> think about.> MARRIAGE - When just getting through today is your only thought.> LOVE - When you're only interested in doing things with your> partner.> LUST - When you're only interested in doing things TO your> partner.> MARRIAGE - When you're only interested in your golf score.------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 12:35:50 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: A Poem: "My mother doesn't know ..." (fwd)Message-ID: < 9710151635.AA51092@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSubject: A Poem: "My mother doesn't know ..." (fwd)To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 12:32:00 -0400 (EDT)X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL25]Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitContent-Length: 4961Status: ROForwarded message:> March 8 was declared the International Women's Day.> On March 8, 1995,I wrote the following poem for my mother:> ==========================================================> MY MOTHER DOESN'T KNOW ...> Does she know what day is today?> Does she know when it was agreed on?> Does she know who took the decision and why?> Does she know what to do today?> Does she know that some women are fighting for her rights?> Does she know that today is a day for women's voices to be> heard?> What does 'general awareness for women' mean to her?> Yes, my mother in the village has accepted it that long.> To her, it is quite normal.> Was there, is there and will there be an alternative to> male control of female?> She has never tried to answer this question.> She doesn't have time to think about it.> Suppression or oppression of women, what does it mean?> Her children must be fed, daily.> That's important.> In the morning.> As I was in my mother's womb in Africa,> I saw my mother hold a hoe;> I saw a bowl on her head;> I heard her talking to my brother on my back,> As she galloped us a mile barefooted to the farm.> She made a bed for him and gave him something to eat.> My brother didn't see my smile as we were leaving him.> I prayed to God to protect him.> As my mother bent down to sow some seeds,> I saw an ant take away the first.> I told my mother but she was humming a song.> In the afternoon.> She gathered a few sticks to make fire.> It was very hot.> She went to the hut,> Where my brother was asleep, tired of crying.> She made food, hurriedly.> I didn't know why.> She ran with me around to gather some wood;> She picked up my brother,> Put the bunch of firewood on her head,> And galloped us quickly home.> In the evening.> It became clear to me why she was in a hurry.> My father was attending a meeting somewhere,> In a village close by.> He should find food home on his return.> Oh men of Africa!> Why not be a bit more reasonable,> To my mother who is carrying me all the way?> It is true that my father also did some work,> But he always had it easy to walk to the farm.> He would hold a machete and that's all,> He would stop on the way to talk politics of the village.> My mother had me, my brother and a bowl or something else.> In the morning,> In the afternoon,> And in the evening.> On this day,> I think about my mothers, my sisters, my aunts and all> women,> Especially in Africa and elsewhere in the 'Muslim' world;> Especially those who still have it like my mother;> Those who spend all day to look after their children;> Those who must stay in backyards when decisions are to be> taken;> Those whose office is 'destined' to be the home;> Those who have just accepted things that way;> But also those who want things to change.> On this day,> As you 'enlightened' women try to make your voices heard,> I stand up to give you my support.> You may not hear or see what I do,> But you surely will!> My wife and daughters will join you in your fight,> One day is one day.> But equally on this day,> I still ask myself a number of questions:> Why do you 'enlightened' women allow your dress to fall> down easily,> In stupid scenes in films, on TV, etc.?> Why do you ask the authorities to accept prostitution as an> occupation?> Because of some of these things,> It is difficult a fight you have ahead of you.> So please start right here in the West.> Can you persuade women Turks not to wear their veils?> Can you persuade Arab women in rich Saudi Arabia to throw> theirs aside?> Can you persuade women to enter areas in mosques reserved> for men?> Can you get the Catholic church to have women priests all> over the world?> Why are you satisfied by explanation of culture alone?> Whatever, I am hopeful.> Just like you.> ===============================================> Best regards,> Mallam O.> ==============================================------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 13:09:03 -0400 (EDT)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: On PeepersMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.971015124625.27425D-100000@morpheus.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMoe wrote:"gambia-l fills part of my life..."I hope we will all take note of this. In a way, gambia-l is a life-line,even to the "peepers".That was very nicely put, Moe.i think we will be well advised to preserve and improve Gambia-l as aforum, and as a life-line; an information channel and a space for debate;and the higher the level of the debate, the better.Well, there is nothing new in all that I am saying: others have said itmuch more eloquently. so, all i would add is to paraphrase one of our goodfriends: keep up the good discussion!Moe's statement (Gambia-l is part of my life), I think, should be seen asa tribute to those who initiated, or who have been posting various kindsof things to this list. And i want to say THANK YOU ALL.An ex-peeper (?!?) who, this time, couldn't resist theurge to write!)Cheers!Ebrima.------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 14:24:42 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On PeepersMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMoe:A very fine piece of poetry. Now that you have succeeded inan 'ex-peeper' Ebrima Sall out in the open, we should make theeffort to keep him (and others) in the lime light.For the new folks and those who may have forgotten, Ebrima isthe Director of CODESRIA, the Human Rights Org. which focuseson intellectual freedom in Africa among other issues. It isbased in Senegal.Perhaps he can fill us in on the casamance situation for starters?Welcome back, Ebrima.LatJor------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 16:29:06 -0100From: "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: These terrible WHITE peopleMessage-ID: < B0000010747@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitGambia-L.In response to among others Amadou Kabir Njie..Just a thought...I can very well understand that there is a need for attention anddiscussion on the faults in the western democracies to live up toits ideals.But I am actually getting a little tired of being placed in a role justby being a "white person".Since I joined Gambia-L and moved to The Gambia I have been overwhelmedby the continuously focus and importance gambians and other West-Africansput on the lack of color on my skin.I don't want to be classified as this or that type because of this.I am a human being and look at other people as human beings, and I couldn't careless if they had a two meter long spotted tail!I believe that to use the words US together with BLACK and then use THEM togetherwith WHITE is a gross simplifying of how the world works, capitalistic or otherwise.I can't see how it really helps in anything except sementing a to simple and wrong viewon how countries and governments operate.When I hear about black communities, black churches etc. in my simple mind I start wonderingon why they focus so strongly on the color? Is it not precisely the focus on appearance and colortovalue a person what western countries so grossly has been misusing?Just my ten Dalasi (Inflation..:-)) worth of thought.Best Regards,TorsteinThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 15:48:06 -0400 (EDT)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: These terrible WHITE peopleMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIITorstein,I understand where you are coming from. Unfortunately, we live inthe world where racism exists. In an ideal world we would all be regardedthe same, but you and I know that this is not so. So my advice to you andanyone else who might care to listen is that it does not matter what otherpeople think of you. What really matters is what you think of yourself.Trust me that can take you a long way. Afterall, there nothing or littleyou can do about the way other people perceive the world to be."my penny worth of thoughts"Anna.On Wed, 15 Oct 1997, < gambia-l@commit.gm > wrote:> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > via Commit> Gambia-L.> In response to among others Amadou Kabir Njie..> Just a thought...> I can very well understand that there is a need for attention and> discussion on the faults in the western democracies to live up to> its ideals.> But I am actually getting a little tired of being placed in a role just> by being a "white person".> Since I joined Gambia-L and moved to The Gambia I have been overwhelmed> by the continuously focus and importance gambians and other West-Africans> put on the lack of color on my skin.> I don't want to be classified as this or that type because of this.> I am a human being and look at other people as human beings, and I couldn't care> less if they had a two meter long spotted tail!> I believe that to use the words US together with BLACK and then use THEM together> with WHITE is a gross simplifying of how the world works, capitalistic or otherwise.> I can't see how it really helps in anything except sementing a to simple and wrong view> on how countries and governments operate.> When I hear about black communities, black churches etc. in my simple mind I start wondering> on why they focus so strongly on the color? Is it not precisely the focus on appearance and color> to> value a person what western countries so grossly has been misusing?> Just my ten Dalasi (Inflation..:-)) worth of thought.> Best Regards,> Torstein> The Gambia---------Anna Secka------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 21:07:18 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: peepersMessage-ID: < 34452276.34F5@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou, I'm pleased that you brought the topic up. I have often beenthinking about it, particularly in the beginning of my membership on thelist.I think for most people it's not an easy thing to expose views andsometimes emotions to a big and largely unknown audience.Therefore I've got quite some sympathy and understanding for peepers.On the other hand there's the struggle against my fear. I have toovercome it again and again. And I do it, although much too often I'mhesitant about sending my mails ... I write, edit, re-edit and throwquite a lot of them to the garbage because I'm afraid the people on thelist won't understand or I that they judge me without really knowing meor somebody jumping on me because of what I wrote. But the latter neverhappend and the first, I decided should not be my problem.And I can tell you peepers out there, that it is a very nice feeling toovercome these or other obstacles and to become part of the exchangewhich is going on on this list. It's really worth it!! It's got its owndrive and it became an important part of my life, too. And therefore Iwant to give something back, by overcoming my reservation and fear ofall you unknown people and by writing, perhaps not so much and not onthe highest level, which is also not necessary!! Here I disagree withour ex-peeper Ebrima, this is for instance what can make peoplehesitant, or do you want to fix the debate on an academic level? I haveto become a peeper then ... going underground ;-))Anyway, happy to be on the list and greeting all peepers, snoopers,active and passive listmembers.Have a good night,Andrea------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 21:41:02 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: These terrible WHITE peopleMessage-ID: < 34452A5E.1426@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Tosh,you wrote:> Since I joined Gambia-L and moved to The Gambia I have been overwhelmed> by the continuously focus and importance gambians and other West-Africans> put on the lack of color on my skin.huhu, imagine the "attention" a West African gets in the West! Have younot been prepared on this? In fact this was and is a problem for me inThe Gambia. Often it's clear but sometimes it takes some time to findout whether I get attention, sympathy, invitations, gifts, friendship.... offered because people like me, think I'm clever, competent orwhatever - or whether this happens because of my "magic" white skin(which seems to imply a lot of MONEY)> ...snip> When I hear about black communities, black churches etc. in my simple mind I start wondering> why they focus so strongly on the color? Is it not precisely the focus on appearance and color> to> value a person what western countries so grossly has been misusing?you are right, they devalued one skin-colour and put white on top of thehitlist. This is exactly why the value of people with black skin needsto be re-established. Your experience is proofing it: look how manypeople seem to admire your skin. There are still so many misconceptionsabout light skin (... bleaching).. that I'm not wondering whether blackcommunities and black churches are still necessary or not. They are -unfortunately! And I suspect that re-valuation or re-establishment offair values is still a bit ahead.Greets from another whitey in cold Germany (brrr...)Andrea------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 14:57:37 PDTFrom: "Jobst Münderlein" < joppl@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: member listMessage-ID: < 19971015215737.8333.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>please do send me a member list if possible. I keep receiving back my>mails how comenow it is even gettin worse I get every message at least twice or eventhree time, Isn't it possible to stop that please.I would like to ask if anyone can explain to me JAmmehs use of the word"dirmocracy". I read it on one of the recent online issues of the DailyObserver, What does dirmocracy mean?best regards. Jobst______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 19:54:34 -0400 (EDT)From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On PeepersMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.94.971015183953.8694B-100000@minerva.cis.yale.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIILatjor,Thanks a lot. I actually called myself an "ex-peeper" out of humour. ithought Moe said something very important, even though he appeared to besomewhat unhappy about the remarks he was responding to. But i chose tofocus on the point that struck me as being one of the most important oneshe made. I think that there is NOT ONE WAY of being part of, or relatingto this list. And those who do not write often have all kinds ofreasons for not doing so, and they are reasons that I think we shouldrespect. In my own case, I just did not have the impression that Iwas in a position to make a contribution to the importantdebates that have been going on, partly because, with the kind of pressureI was under, I was probably not organised well enough to create the timeto contribute in the way I wanted my contributions to be like, at thattime.This, in a way is alsoa response to Andrea : I do not think that the debates onthis list should onlybe "academic debates". I think they should be debates of the kind that thepeople on the list want them to be. If there are some list members whowant to discuss a given issue in an academic way, FINE. As has beenhappening, others will also come up with other issues, or start more"popular" debates; and nothing stops either of the two types of debate to beapproached from several angles. So, I am not sure whether we are in realdisagreement, Andrea.On the Casamance issue, i left senegal a month ago, but i have also beengetting information on developments from some friends in Dakar. It seemsas if the violence is going on, on a scale that is reallyworrying. Also worrying,according to what I was made to understand, is the way the press and somesections of the political class seem to be handling the issue. Themilitary option seems to be given prominence, which is sad, if ourexperience in Africa with such approaches to conflicts is anythingto go by.I think, as some of the contributors to this list have pointed out(was it Sidibe, you Latjor, and, who else?) said, we in Gambia cannot beindifferent to what is going on in Senegal. I am notsaying that we should, necessarily get involved. what I am saying is thatwe should think about how this is going to affect not only Gambia, but thewhole of our sub-region, and see what we should, or CAN do to help, or at least to minimise theadverse effects.I am not sure whether I fully understand the exactrole that religion is playing in this conflict. i think we should try to see through the Form of expression ofthe aspirations of the different groups involved, so as to get at theSUBSTANCE of what is being expressed. That, of course, requires veryserious work on the issue and, and with the parties involved. So, I wouldtend to be careful about what I say.My own view, however, is that there is a need to re-habilitate politics (in the proper sense of theword) in Africa. But that is a different issue...I am actually very happy that I am in a position to make thiscontribution. The above are just humble,personal opinions. And I think what makes this list interesting, is thewide range of opinions and interests that are expressed on it.As for my position in CODESRIA, I direct/run a Programme; there is anExecutive secretary, who heads the Council. And in addition to humanrights and intellectual/academic freedom, Codesria promotes social scienceresearch in Africa, with a view, among other things, to promotingindependent thought and action, and to contributing, throughall these and various other means, to the struggle to make Africa abetter place to live in, today, and tomorrow; and for as many people aspossible.Sorry for being so long--i.e. for taking so much of your time!Wa salaam!Ebrima.On Wed, 15 Oct 1997, Gabriel Ndow wrote:> Moe:> A very fine piece of poetry. Now that you have succeeded in> an 'ex-peeper' Ebrima Sall out in the open, we should make the> effort to keep him (and others) in the lime light.> For the new folks and those who may have forgotten, Ebrima is> the Director of CODESRIA, the Human Rights Org. which focuses> on intellectual freedom in Africa among other issues. It is> based in Senegal.> Perhaps he can fill us in on the casamance situation for starters?> Welcome back, Ebrima.> LatJor------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 02:33:08 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RE. REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOINT.Message-ID: < 3445DF54.57FE@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGentlemen!Would you please allow me to jump in and beg for calm? The topic isvery interesting and the debate hot but we are all brothers and sisterson this list. We might all meet one day after cultivating friendshipshere. So please, because it was my posts that brought about thedialogue, I am begging you all to let go before the communication getstoo personal. Thanks in advance.Buharry.------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 18:52:51 PDTFrom: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)Message-ID: < 19971016015253.644.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>> Question>> Why do we have to take the body home ? It is much more expensive to>> transport it back home than to bury here as required by the HolyQuran.>> You get buried where ever you die and as soon as possible!!>> I will help regardless .>> Peace>> Habib*******************************************************************MR HABIB AND MR MOE, please allow me to be included inthis very private discussion. MY CONDOLENCES TO THE JALLOWFAMILY.....WE must all however remember that( INNA DI'LAHHI WAINNA ILLAIHI RAA JA 'UNN).I AM NOT SURE IF I should post thisto the forum or your private mail, but on second thoughts, iwill post it to the bantaba - it is where i got it from...I believe this is a very sensitive issue that involves notonly our religious beliefs, but also our human emotions. i justcannot help but have something to say on this.......somehow, ittouched me......i guess that's why we ahve this forum in thefirst place.......I must however, start by asserting that whatever i sayherein is solely my personal opinion, my inacurate interpretationof the Q'uran (since i am absolutely arabic illiterate), whati can recall from my D'ara days, and are in no way to bemistook for a representation of Quranic verses. my words hereare also not meant to have any disrespectful conotations to thedeceased or the jallow family......i proceed with what caution>>>>>>>*********************************************************************>Mr. Ghanim,This is a question that I cannot answer simply because it may be in>conflict with the teachings of the Quran.**********moe,i am not really sure what you mean by "it" conflicting withthe teachings of the Quran. do you mean that what you wouldsay would conflict with the Quran, or that if you answered whythe deceased had to be taken back home, the reason wouldconflict with the Quran, and thereby, the jallow family's wantingto take their son back home to rest would be inspite of whatthe Quran says? got me????/anyway, i don't think that the Quran would demand that everymuslim be buried in islamic soil. Where were all the jihadistsburied in the times of the prophet? i don't think theytransported each and every one of them back to mecca ormedina. i don't think that the Allmighty would lay such aburden on us. if i remember right, only prayer and believe inAllah and His prophets are the only things (pillars) in islamwhich one has to do no matter what. There are many circumstancesin which one does not have to ever fast, go to mecca, or givezakkat. so i don't think it would be any sin if one is notburied at home............****************************I remember last year during the>pilgrimage, one of my uncles lost his life during the hajj because ofhigh>blood pressure. Not one member of my family suggested that he betaken >home to the Gambia for burial. In fact, there was someexcitement among>the members of the family in that it is considered goodluck to die (and>be buried) in the holy land during hajj.**************************************************I would understand their excitement and joy.......afterall,what better way to go than in the service of Allah. as iunderstand it, one is as cleansed of sin as when one was bornin the proper completion of a Hajj. where else would one goto but in the best of places after on is cleansced/?... but idon't think it really matters to Allah where one dies....itwould be what one had done in one's lifetime that woulddetermine one's place in Al' axira. WHERE one dies would notfool "mam yallah".......it would not even matter whether onewas prayed over by an Imam before burial. there was this guyin our community who was known to drink heavily, and when hedied, there was rumours that the Imam would not pray overhim....... we talked to our Usta'zh and he broke it down forus:,,....he said that does not really matter. even as the imamstands over your body attesting to your faithfulness and gooddeeds, "mam yallah" would be Smiling and saying (not in thesewords).... hurry up and give me my "jaam".. don't you knowthat you only got the shell now/... i know everything he/she hasdone...you cannot fol me......***************************>As we apply the same morale to christian countries, it becomesunbearable >for a family to live with such a thing. In most cases, they(the family)>would rather have the victim transported back to the country of originfor >burial.**************************************i understand. but if it so unbearable to bury our dead in"immorale" --my words-- christian lands, why are we here atall. if my family can bear to let me come here, why can't theybear to have me buried here at all?? is it really thatbad>>>>/?????***************************************I am not sure how this is handled in other Arab countries other>that Saudi Arabia but it would seem that no country could have controlof>a corpse's burial without the consent of the immediate family members.*****************************************hmnnn. i don't know much about that.......not even an opinion.************>Whether or not this conflicts with the Quran, I cannot say.Personally, >though, I would want to be buried alongside my familymembers, if >possible. But, who will make that decision? My family, Ihope.***********************************who wouldn't? i would not like to be buried in a Gurrmet's graveeither, even at home. but i think it is mainly the recognitionand rememberance that is sought for the deceased. no one wouldwanna be dead and forgotten, at least not many gambians would.iT is good to be able to tell somebody's children, siblings,and all the litle one's comming up that this is where so andso lies. it is god to be able to go to a family member's graveand pray. but i also rembember being told by Ustazh Njie thatof all the sarah's and Nya'ans, only those done by one'schildren over one's grave would reach one in Al'aahira. one couldalso be credited for Other things like planting a tree andpeople benefiting from it's shade and fruits.*****************************************************>Maybe you can shed some light on this. What'd you say?>Regards,>Moe S. Jallow>****************************************************************i hope i have not been too confusing. i tend to wandersometimes. one more thing.... one can also consider thefinancial expences involved in bringing a body home. personally,if it is gonna be anywhere near expensive, i would rather myfmily at home have the money and use it more wisely than iever could......i think they would need it more than iwould....if i have to buy the land that i would be buried in herealso, i would rather be taken back home if it is less costly.-----let's do the best we can here......Allah doesn't needanything from us, he already has everything. we can never takeanything away from him.. he can give so much at yet even allthe waters in the world would be more depleted by a drop ofwater. ........we are just passing through here.again, i say (INNA DI LAHHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAAJA' UUN).......PEACE TO ALLLET'S ALL BE JOYFUL.....BE HAPPY. ALWAYS SMILE DEEPLY.N J A G A............______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 19:59:54 PDTFrom: "tapha cham" < mustick@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Please take my name out of mailing lisMessage-ID: < 19971016025955.26929.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainDear owner,i would really apperciate it if you removed my name fromyour mailing list. i have been receiving excess mail in my mailbox anddont want this to continue. the people at hotmail have been writtingsaying that my account is always oversized due to the mail i receivefrom you. thank you______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 21:41:51 -0700From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.comSubject: Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)Message-ID: < 34459B0F.71A0@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> Habib, you wrote:> > Question> > Why do we have to take the body home ? It is much more expensive to> > transport it back home than to bury here as required by the Holy Quran.> > You get buried where ever you die and as soon as possible!!> > I will help regardless .> > Peace> > Habib> Mr. Ghanim,> This is a question that I cannot answer simply because it may be in> conflict with the teachings of the Quran. I remember last year during the> pilgrimage, one of my uncles lost his life during the hajj because of high> blood pressure. Not one member of my family suggested that he be taken> home to the Gambia for burial. In fact, there was some excitement among> the members of the family in that it is considered good luck to die (and> be buried) in the holy land during hajj.> As we apply the same morale to christian countries, it becomes unbearable> for a family to live with such a thing. In most cases, they (the family)> would rather have the victim transported back to the country of origin for> burial. I am not sure how this is handled in other Arab countries other> that Saudi Arabia but it would seem that no country could have control of> a corpse's burial without the consent of the immediate family members.> Whether or not this conflicts with the Quran, I cannot say. Personally,> though, I would want to be buried alongside my family members, if> possible. But, who will make that decision? My family, I hope.> Maybe you can shed some light on this. What'd you say?> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ==========================================================================> --------------------------------------------------------------------------Moe,The only problem here is the mighty green dollars. If you can afford itby all means go ahead but if it becomes a big financial burden as inalmost all the cases I know it does not make sense to take the body home.JUST simply prayers would do. This is the way all Arab countries do itand almost all the muslim countries. Again let me emphasize if money isnot a object then it seems ok to me and the scholars I asked.( that moneyshould really be spent on his family left behind not a corspe)In other words why incurr debt or go begging for help when a simpleburial as required in Islam would suffice.peaceHabibps This is my opinion and many others so if any one is offended Iapologise.------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 21:53:26 -0700From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.comSubject: Re: These terrible WHITE peopleMessage-ID: < 34459DC6.637F@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit TGR@COMMIT.GM > wrote:> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > via Commit> Gambia-L.> In response to among others Amadou Kabir Njie..> Just a thought...> I can very well understand that there is a need for attention and> discussion on the faults in the western democracies to live up to> its ideals.> But I am actually getting a little tired of being placed in a role just> by being a "white person".> Since I joined Gambia-L and moved to The Gambia I have been overwhelmed> by the continuously focus and importance gambians and other West-Africans> put on the lack of color on my skin.> I don't want to be classified as this or that type because of this.> I am a human being and look at other people as human beings, and I couldn't care> less if they had a two meter long spotted tail!> I believe that to use the words US together with BLACK and then use THEM together> with WHITE is a gross simplifying of how the world works, capitalistic or otherwise.> I can't see how it really helps in anything except sementing a to simple and wrong view> on how countries and governments operate.> When I hear about black communities, black churches etc. in my simple mind I start wondering> on why they focus so strongly on the color? Is it not precisely the focus on appearance and color> to> value a person what western countries so grossly has been misusing?> Just my ten Dalasi (Inflation..:-)) worth of thought.> Best Regards,> Torstein> The Gambiayou may be right .This is why in Islam the color of a human being 's skin is not an issuejust his faith.We should really think in those lines -colorlesspeace Habib------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Oct 1997 22:13:25 -0700From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp1.erols.comSubject: Re: The Death of a young Gambian ( Abdou Jallow)Message-ID: < 3445A275.46FA@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitNJAGA JAGNE wrote:> >> Question> >> Why do we have to take the body home ? It is much more expensive to> >> transport it back home than to bury here as required by the Holy> Quran.>> You get buried where ever you die and as soon as possible!!> >> I will help regardless .> >> Peace> >> Habib> *******************************************************************> MR HABIB AND MR MOE, please allow me to be included in> this very private discussion. MY CONDOLENCES TO THE JALLOW> FAMILY.....WE must all however remember that( INNA DI'LAHHI WA> INNA ILLAIHI RAA JA 'UNN).> I AM NOT SURE IF I should post this> to the forum or your private mail, but on second thoughts, i> will post it to the bantaba - it is where i got it from...> I believe this is a very sensitive issue that involves not> only our religious beliefs, but also our human emotions. i just> cannot help but have something to say on this.......somehow, it> touched me......i guess that's why we ahve this forum in the> first place.......> I must however, start by asserting that whatever i say> herein is solely my personal opinion, my inacurate interpretation> of the Q'uran (since i am absolutely arabic illiterate), what> i can recall from my D'ara days, and are in no way to be> mistook for a representation of Quranic verses. my words here> are also not meant to have any disrespectful conotations to the> deceased or the jallow family......> i proceed with what caution>>>>>>>> *********************************************************************> >Mr. Ghanim,> This is a question that I cannot answer simply because it may be in> >conflict with the teachings of the Quran.> **********> moe,> i am not really sure what you mean by "it" conflicting with> the teachings of the Quran. do you mean that what you would> say would conflict with the Quran, or that if you answered why> the deceased had to be taken back home, the reason would> conflict with the Quran, and thereby, the jallow family's wanting> to take their son back home to rest would be inspite of what> the Quran says? got me????/> anyway, i don't think that the Quran would demand that every> muslim be buried in islamic soil. Where were all the jihadists> buried in the times of the prophet? i don't think they> transported each and every one of them back to mecca or> medina. i don't think that the Allmighty would lay such a> burden on us. if i remember right, only prayer and believe in> Allah and His prophets are the only things (pillars) in islam> which one has to do no matter what. There are many circumstances> in which one does not have to ever fast, go to mecca, or give> zakkat. so i don't think it would be any sin if one is not> buried at home............> ****************************> I remember last year during the> >pilgrimage, one of my uncles lost his life during the hajj because of> high>blood pressure. Not one member of my family suggested that he be> taken >home to the Gambia for burial. In fact, there was some> excitement among>the members of the family in that it is considered good> luck to die (and>be buried) in the holy land during hajj.> **************************************************> I would understand their excitement and joy.......afterall,> what better way to go than in the service of Allah. as i> understand it, one is as cleansed of sin as when one was born> in the proper completion of a Hajj. where else would one go> to but in the best of places after on is cleansced/?... but i> don't think it really matters to Allah where one dies....it> would be what one had done in one's lifetime that would> determine one's place in Al' axira. WHERE one dies would not> fool "mam yallah".......it would not even matter whether one> was prayed over by an Imam before burial. there was this guy> in our community who was known to drink heavily, and when he> died, there was rumours that the Imam would not pray over> him....... we talked to our Usta'zh and he broke it down for> us:,,....he said that does not really matter. even as the imam> stands over your body attesting to your faithfulness and good> deeds, "mam yallah" would be Smiling and saying (not in these> words).... hurry up and give me my "jaam".. don't you know> that you only got the shell now/... i know everything he/she has> done...you cannot fol me......> ***************************> >As we apply the same morale to christian countries, it becomes> unbearable >for a family to live with such a thing. In most cases, they> (the family)> >would rather have the victim transported back to the country of origin> for >burial.> **************************************> i understand. but if it so unbearable to bury our dead in> "immorale" --my words-- christian lands, why are we here at> all. if my family can bear to let me come here, why can't they> bear to have me buried here at all?? is it really that> bad>>>>/?????> ***************************************> I am not sure how this is handled in other Arab countries other> >that Saudi Arabia but it would seem that no country could have control> of> >a corpse's burial without the consent of the immediate family members.> *****************************************> hmnnn. i don't know much about that.......not even an opinion.> ************> >Whether or not this conflicts with the Quran, I cannot say.> Personally, >though, I would want to be buried alongside my family> members, if >possible. But, who will make that decision? My family, I> hope.> ***********************************> who wouldn't? i would not like to be buried in a Gurrmet's grave> either, even at home. but i think it is mainly the recognition> and rememberance that is sought for the deceased. no one would> wanna be dead and forgotten, at least not many gambians would.> iT is good to be able to tell somebody's children, siblings,> and all the litle one's comming up that this is where so and> so lies. it is god to be able to go to a family member's grave> and pray. but i also rembember being told by Ustazh Njie that> of all the sarah's and Nya'ans, only those done by one's> children over one's grave would reach one in Al'aahira. one could> also be credited for Other things like planting a tree and> people benefiting from it's shade and fruits.> *****************************************************> >Maybe you can shed some light on this. What'd you say?> >Regards,> >Moe S. Jallow> >****************************************************************> i hope i have not been too confusing. i tend to wander> sometimes. one more thing.... one can also consider the> financial expences involved in bringing a body home. personally,> if it is gonna be anywhere near expensive, i would rather my> fmily at home have the money and use it more wisely than i> ever could......i think they would need it more than i> would....if i have to buy the land that i would be buried in here> also, i would rather be taken back home if it is less costly.> -----let's do the best we can here......Allah doesn't need> anything from us, he already has everything. we can never take> anything away from him.. he can give so much at yet even all> the waters in the world would be more depleted by a drop of> water. ........we are just passing through here.> again, i say (INNA DI LAHHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAAJA' UUN)> ......PEACE TO ALL> LET'S ALL BE JOYFUL.....BE HAPPY. ALWAYS SMILE DEEPLY.> N J A G A............> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.comNjagga, Peace be unto you and all (including Gurmets)on this list.First and foremost one must look at the EXORBITANT costs of taking thebody home .Again I say it may be personal but it is our obligation asbrothers in Islam to minimize the burden on the family by simply justburying here.There is nothing wrong in the graveyards here .It is thesame SAND/or DUST that we are returning to anyway.Why do't we get accidental life insurance to solve this problem while weare alive for just minimal cost compared to the final big journey home.When you are dead your body does not feel the country it is buried .Please do not get offended but it makes a lot of commonsense not to spendseven or nine thousand dollars when you can do for one or two?I again extend my sincere sympathy to the Jallow family and will help aspromised.Habib------------------------------Date: 16 Oct 1997 08:40:13 +0200From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" < Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.telemax.no To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > (Return requested)Subject: Re. SOS clinic -political instabilityMessage-ID: <01A633445B6CD005*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>Content-Identifier: 01A633445B6CD005Content-Return: AllowedMIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Disposition: inlineThe clinic is situated at the SOS children village in Bakoteh, near to =Serrekunda.This have nothing to do with the Cassamance-refugees.ThanksAlhagi---------- asbjorn.nordam wrote14. oktober 1997 16:07Glad to hear of this clinic, but where is it situated in the Gambia ?Can that have anything to do with rumours of instability ? I think ifit=B4s close to the Casamance-refugees comming in, or ? Asbj=F8rn =Nordam< >------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 08:21:15 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'Gambia-L'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: peepersMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101145@dkdifs02.dif.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCDA0C.7953D090"This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understandthis format, some or all of this message may not be legible.------ =_NextPart_000_01BCDA0C.7953D090Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, also the Gambia-l-peepers, I have over the 9 month I=B4m been =onthe list very often thaught like Andrea. Can I, with my bad english,expres myself in a way that you, who don=B4t know me, will notmisunderstand what I=B4m saying, meaning or going for ? Surprisingly =(!?)over the period I have received two mails directed to my privatee-mail-adress, from gambians who I don=B4t know, and who are also =peepers,because I have never seen a contribution from them on the list. And theletters were so nice, because they commented some of mine in a way,that I got the feeling, that they have understood even between thelines, what I was trying to express.And I also got the feeling that wewere becomming friends in some way. You all have something to say, totell, to contribute, and I try to read as much as possible, and try tolearn from it. And I will also try to find some of the human beingsbehind the names. Some members of the list, who has said goodbye, beingback home, will certainly see me, when I pass by saying hello, having acup of tea and a chat the comming november, when I go for the"mother-land". This list is here to stay as our chain or link. Just acomment. Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 02:28:33 PDTFrom: "Omar Gibba" < ojgibba@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Re: Sending a FAX over the InternetMessage-ID: < 19971016092836.27014.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHi Gambia_lers,As far as I know, nothing has been mentioned about Katim's proposal,(Sending a FAX over the Internet)to find out possibilities to connect orinclude Gambia in the area covered. I think this is an opportunity wehave to exploit. I have tried the program at least three times, it isvery handy and fast, you also get a feedback as to whether the fax issuccessfully sent or not.Please try it.With love,Omar.>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Fri Sep 19 18:53:25 1997>Received: from host ( server@lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id SAA19414; Fri, 19 Sep 1997 18:48:51 -0700>Received: from mx2.u.washington.edu (mx2.u.washington.edu[140.142.32.7])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id SAA47528 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Fri, 19 Sep 199718:48:41 -0700>Received: from tower.itis.com (itis.com [209.83.0.131])> by mx2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) withESMTP> id SAA25421 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 19 Sep 199718:48:40 -0700>Received: from skuld (wa38.itis.com [209.83.7.103])> by tower.itis.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id UAA22505> for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 19 Sep 1997 20:48:38 -0500 (CDT)>Message-Id: < 199709200148.UAA22505@tower.itis.com >Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 20:45:32 -0500>Reply-To: < dekat@itis.com >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Sending a FAX over the Internet>MIME-Version: 1.0>Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1>Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit>X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >X-MSMail-Priority: Normal>X-Priority: 3>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>Hi Folks,>i just ran across this Web site while i was browsing. i found itreally>cool so i'm sending it out for your info.>the service enables you to send faxes over the Internet and has a homepage>located at:>unfortunately, The Gambia is not included in the areas covered, so wecan>look at this as an opportunity to get us connected (it's a cooperative>system), or brood and moan some more. please take a good look at the>coverage list, as well as instructions (they seem straightforward), andsee>if you find it of use.>have a great weekend!>Katim______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 11:01:20 +0200From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu Subject: WHY I 'HATE' PEEPERS (REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOINT.)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainMorning Moe,At least it's morning, quite a cold morning on this side of theAtlantic. Quess what; when I got to work this morning the first thing Idid after booting my computer was to browse through my mail searchingfor your reply that I was certain would be there!Then to my utter surprise and greatest disappointment it turned out tobe a poem : "WHY I 'HATE' PEEPERS". To be honest I didn't recognizemyself it.I was subscribed to the list just about three weeks ago and If my memoryserves me well my introduction was posted a few days later, that isabout two weeks ago! So I cannot have been much of a peeper. So I'm noteven good at peeping because when I heard/saw your "joke" I thought itwasn't funny at all and my peeping hole was exposed because of the noiseI made, an unwelcome sound of disapproval. Should I have kept my mouthshut and be a worthy peeper? No wander so many on the list opt for thepeeping option and unlike me they are so good at it that when they peepthey make sure that they don't make any sound that may expose theirhideout.What a worthless unprfessional peeper I am! I must take a lesson formthose worthy peepers on the list if I 'm to be any good at it!It cannot be a bad idea if a debate about the appointment of Rev. JesseJackson and the democratic nature of Uncle Sam should degenerate intothe cataloguing of personal accademic avhievements and unjustaccusations.I don't want to tell my life story, at least not before I feel that itis complete. A friend of mine, George 'Ade' Joof whom I once livedtogether with in Tripoli wrote an article entitled : "OUR PLIGHT ACROSSTHE SAHARA" which was published in "THE GAMBIA NEWSLETTER" in Stockholm.It's graphic depiction of the journey and the dangers involved was socomplete that many responed to the article. They could hardly believewhat they read.Young able bodied Gambians and other young west Africans dying, othersarriving half-dead in Libya. Most of us illeterate or semi-literate,what we had in common was the desire to create a better future, most ofus coming from families that could not afford an alternative means oftravel. In that plight across the desert I learnt what no book couldteach me.That's when i enlisted in MOJA., a banned political movement! I saw thatthe solution to our problem was not merely economic, it was alsopolitical. I am known for speaking my mind first and thinking about theconsequences later. I engaged the ex-ambassador to Britain, alsoresponsible for Scandinavia Sam Sarr, politically in public in Oslo inand left him seething with rage. So I'm not a peeper. When I contributesomething. I want it to be original, relevant and factual. So you'll behearing more from me, hopefully not to conduct the kind of exchangesthat we've had during the past few days.No hard feelings brother. As the Rev. Jesse Jackson once said at aDemocrat Party convention refering to the different modes of travel thatthe black man and the white man used to get to America : They came in apassanger ship and we came in a slave ship, but tiday we are in the sameboat.A. Kabir Njie------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 12:45:49 +0200From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' Gambia-L@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: SubscribeMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHey list managers,Please subscribe a Moroccan colleague of mine to the list.His address: Said.Quamar@Aviaplan.no Thanks in advance.A Kabir Njie.------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 97 04:31:04 PDTFrom: EVERY TUB HAFFI GO SIDDUNG PON DEM OWNA BUTTOM < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HUMOUR (Things we can learn from a Dog)Message-ID: < 9710161131.utk29923@RR5.intel.com From: RR5::RHICKMAN "PHI THETA KAPPA ALUMNI" 16-OCT-1997 01:54:37.37To: ABARROW@RR5.INTEL.COM CC:Subj: THINGS WE CAN LEARN FORM A DOG!THINGS WE CAN LEARN FROM A DOG...Never pass up the opportunity to go for a joyride.Allow the experience of fresh air and the wind in your face tobe pure ecstasy.When loved ones come home, always run to greet them.When it's in your best interest, practice obedience.Let others know when they've invaded your territory.Take naps and stretch before rising.Run, romp and play daily.Eat with gusto and enthusiasm.Be loyal.Never pretend to be something you're not.If what you want lies buried, dig until you find it.When someone is having a bad day, be silent, sit close byand nuzzle them gently.Thrive on attention and let people touch you.Avoid biting when a simple growl will do.On hot days, drink lots of water and lay under a shady tree.When you're happy, dance around and wag your entire body.No matter how often you're scolded, don't buy into the guiltthing and pout...run right back and make friends.Bond with your pack.Delight in the simple joy of a long walk.------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 13:41:12 +0200From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' Gambia-L@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: REJOINDER TO "RE: WHY I 'HATE' PEEPERS (REV. JESSE JACKSON APPOINT.)"Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHey again,When my posting from earlier this morning popped up on my screen Ire-read it and discovered some typing errors. Please allow me to rectifythem.*The last sentence in the first paragraph should have read : "To behonest I did not recognise myself in it" and not ..myself it.*In the second to last paragraph an "in" managed to sneak in after Theword Oslo. I thought I had gotten rid of it but it seems to havestubbornly hung on.*In the last paragraph Democrat Party should have read "DemocraticParty". Or? I hate English!A. Kabir Njie------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 14:31:26 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: These terrible WHITE peopleMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19971016133126.0074cd78@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Torstein Grotnes wrote:"... I can't see how it really helps in anything except sementing a tosimple and wrong view on how countries and governments operate. When I hearabout black communities, black churches etc. in my simple mind I startwondering on why they focus so strongly on the color? ..."BECAUSE *C*O*L*O*R* IS THE MAGIC WORD THAT WAS AND IS STILL BEINGUSED/MISUSED TO JUDGE/MISJUDGE "BLACK" PEOPLE'S QUALITY. WE ALL KNOW THECONSEQUENCES, NO NEED GOING INTO THAT. THESE "BLACK" COMMUNITIES AND "BLACK"CHURCHES AND OTHER "BLACK" THINGS HAVE THE ONLY MEANS TO TACKLE THIS*C*O*L*O*R* PROBLEM BY ADDRESSING ISSUES OF "THEIR" *C*O*L*O*R* - "BLACK".YOU FURTHER ASKED:"... Is it not precisely the focus on appearance and color to value a personwhat western countries so grossly has been misusing? ..."THAT'S RIGHT! AS I SAID, IT IS A *C*O*L*O*R* PROBLEM WHICH CAN'T BE SOLVEWITHOUT ADDRESSING THE ISSUE ITSELF - AGAIN, *C*O*L*O*R*.TORSTEIN! IT IS OF NO SECRET THAT, TOO MANY PEOPLE OUT THERE BELIEF THE"BLACK" MAN'S INFERIORITY... AND VERY SADLY, TOO MANY "BLACKS" ARE MADE TOBELIEF IT TOO... AAH, WE ALL KNOW HOW. NOW, DO YOU HAVE A SOLUTION TO THISINDIVIDUAL, NATIONAL, AND INTERNATIONAL *C*O*L*O*R* PROBLEM WITHOUT AMENTION OF THIS CONCEPT OF *C*O*L*O*R*? ...AM EAGER TO HEAR IT.BTW, BY THE GUIDIANCE OF YOUR CONSCIENCE, YOU NEED NOT ASSOCIATE YOURSELF BYTHE MENTION OF THE MAGIC WORD - *C*O*L*O*R* FOR ASJUST MY TEN KRONER.REGARDS,ABDOU OUJIMAI.------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 14:54:45 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: These terrible WHITE peopleMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19971016135445.0071c540@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"In my previous mail, please disregard the last two word "FOR AS" in the lastparagraph. Also, "guidance" not "guidiance" editing error. I wrote:BTW, BY THE GUIDIANCE OF YOUR CONSCIENCE, YOU NEED NOT ASSOCIATE YOURSELF BYTHE MENTION OF THE MAGIC WORD - *C*O*L*O*R* FOR ASThanks for the patience!Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 07:57:37 PDTFrom: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: member listMessage-ID: < 19971016145737.28368.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>I would like to ask if anyone can explain to me JAmmehs use of the word>"dirmocracy". I read it on one of the recent online issues of the Daily>Observer, What does dirmocracy mean?>best regards. Jobst>______________________________________________________>*******************************************************di-CTATO-r-IAL,MOCRACY>>>>>>////????????????in good faith, njaga.let's rejoice for the good in life,i believe in the inherent goodness of mankind..______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 17:09:09 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19971016151007.AAA30840@default>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITSaid Quamar, Ayo Nelson-Homiah and Alieu Jagne have been addedto the list. Welcome to our electronic Bantaba (Penchabi).Please send a brief introduntion to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu regardsMomodou Camara.------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 18:27:20 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On PeepersMessage-ID: < 199710162125.SAA18759@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Sall,Thanks and keep up the good work down there! We would kill tohere more from you occasionally,the pressures on you notwithstanding.Regards Basss!----------> From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: On Peepers> Date: Thursday, October 16, 1997 2:54 AMlight.> > For the new folks and those who may have forgotten, Ebrima is> > the Director of CODESRIA, the Human Rights Org. which focuses> > on intellectual freedom in Africa among other issues. It is> > based in Senegal.> > Perhaps he can fill us in on the casamance situation for starters?> >> > Welcome back, Ebrima.> >> > LatJor------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 18:35:59 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On PeepersMessage-ID: < 199710162133.SAA19814@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Sall,Meant to say: " we would kill to HEAR more from you"Regards Bass!----------> From: Bassirou Dodou Drammeh < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: On Peepers> Date: Thursday, October 16, 1997 6:27 PM> Mr.Sall,> Thanks and keep up the good work down there! We would kill to> here more from you occasionally,the pressures on you notwithstanding.> Regards Basss!> ----------> > From: Ebrima Sall < ebrima.sall@yale.edu > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: Re: On Peepers> > Date: Thursday, October 16, 1997 2:54 AM> >> light.> > > For the new folks and those who may have forgotten, Ebrima is> > > the Director of CODESRIA, the Human Rights Org. which focuses> > > on intellectual freedom in Africa among other issues. It is> > > based in Senegal.> > > Perhaps he can fill us in on the casamance situation for starters?> > >> > > Welcome back, Ebrima.> > >> > > LatJor> >> >------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 16:47:09 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'Gambia-L'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: education support by alumni ass.?Message-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101148@dkdifs02.dif.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCDA53.2562BD60"This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understandthis format, some or all of this message may not be legible.------ =_NextPart_000_01BCDA53.2562BD60Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSome days ago Gabriel Ndow put up a suggestion, that to get started tosupport the education in the Gambia, you could raise funds andsupport, when your old alma mater - high schools were asking.Long time ago I answered those of you, who suggested to form aneducational group and put up some aims/goals in an action plan, that itwas welcomed by me, because I preferred to support generally, insteadof, as I do today, support some persons introduced to me, and a fewschools, where I know a teacher or a headmaster.But as I also said, it is very nice to know the person or the specificschool, come and see that the support given is also helping. There is =great personal satisfaction and motivation by doing so. So I canunderstand why Mr. Ndow try to get some action by his proposal.Me myself are visiting my former high school every 5 years (the best inthe country - we say, who are graduated from that school), and we aresome who collect for scholarships for students from our school, whenthey are going for further studies. The scholarships are gifts and =free,but we tell the students, who obtain such scholarships, that they aremorally obliged to pay back one day. So after finishing studies, =gettinga job, raising a family and so, they come to an age or period in life,when they can pay back the money giving years ealier. The sum forscholarships are in this way growing year by year, so more students canget higher sums for their studies.I think that we - the "right- ones" become a sort of an "elite", which =don=B4t know if I=B4m so proud of being. We are, as Mr. Ndow says,"emotionel attached" to our good old alma mater. We see ourselves in along row of students from that school, which history goes back to theMiddle age - 14th century, and we remind one another about the bannerunder which we spend 3-5 years in that school for life: "Vitam =impenderevero". When we meet we just say, "Viborg Katedralskole" (TheCathedral-school of Viborg - the town where the danish kings had to =comeand present them to the people of Jutland) and the year we weregraduated 1966 or 1950 or 1995, and then we have some kind of secret"relationship", meaning we stand together no matter what, we help eachother etc.I think there is something positive in Mr. Ndow=B4s suggestion, and ifthat=B4s a way of bringing things into action, I wellcome it. But thenegative aspect is the above mentionned, that the supporters will =becomesome sort of an "elite", and we keep non-graduated from supporting. Orwhat ? And it means to a person like me, that I either will continue onmy own private support, or you must try to inform me, if yourestablished Alumni Associations will have something from me. Else ormaybe better, I will stick to my idea of supporting Gambia College andGTTI.=20Please can someone from the educational committee tell me if you havecome up with something, or you have something in mind for realization.Please send it to my e-mail-adress. Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 18:35:07 +0000From: S Njie < S.Njie@commonwealth.int To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: member listMessage-ID: < 0648E13001D23A00@commonwealth.int MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"Content-disposition: inlineContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitConcerning Jammeh's use of the word Dirimocracy, you will probalyrecall that the Dirimo ( digirm'e, grass-cutter , diks, cane rat )is ahabitual thief and hordes its stolen booty. My humble interpretation ofa dirimocrat is a human " Rat " that has stolen the assets of thecountry and " horded " it for their personnal use.On a lighter note there was a period when almost everyone in Gambiajoined the " Rat (excuse the pun ) " Race. Only those that had noaccess to the booty,the morally resilient and the spiritually strongresisted the race to out-do the joneses in search of economicprosperity at whatever cost.Indeed that was the era of the damagingdirectors and not managing directors.It was the zeitgeist ( sign of thetimes ) and no one individual could be blamed for it .Rather it was moreof a collective malaise,fuelled by the reticence of our spiritual andreligious leaders to speak out against moral bankruptcy and thegradual destruction of very fabric and essence of the Gambian societyas we knew it. If one believes in predestination,one can opine thatJammeh was destined to------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 14:01:16 -0500 (EST)From: "YAYA S. SISAY" < sisayy@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Searching for a phone number.Message-ID: < C8BF9D586D@scholar.wabash.edu I was just wandering if any list member knows Mam Lye fye. I had hisphone number but i lost it. I am now goin to North carolina, thisweekend, where he is at, so i would really appreciate it if somebodythat knows him, forward his phone number to me.My e-mail address once again is: Sisayy@wabash.edu I would really appreciate this favor.Peace!Yaya!------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 16:41:53 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 971016164033_1000060117@emout04.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-10-12 01:29:37 EDT, hghanim@erols.com writes:<< How will Rev Jackson do that duty and from where??Who will monitor hisassessments? Will Africans be part of his team??Habib >>good questionsmj---------------------Forwarded message:From: hghanim@erols.com (Habib Ghanim)Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)Date: 97-10-12 01:29:37 EDT Hous@aol.com wrote:> Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in> Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Please> give me your fair assessement on this.Isn't it about time we are part ofthe> NEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.There are three> options to restore democracy in some countries in Africa:-> 1 Deplomacy> 2 Economic embargo> 3 Military intervention> Soft talking deplomacy has done very little in solving international> disputes.It wouldn't help in Africa.> Has Economic Embargo been an effective tool any where in the world? No.Itdid> not work in Cuba nor in North Korea nor Libya and the list goes on.> Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restorepeace> and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia andHaiti> .I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.> Your consent?Hello everyoneHow will Rev Jackson do that duty and from where??Who will monitor hisassessments? Will Africans be part of his team??Habib------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 17:18:53 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: 94090720@94.humber.ac.uk, Subject: Fwd: Joke of the day...... :-)Message-ID: < 971016163834_323064532@emout02.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-10-11 23:58:54 EDT, Rahsilver writes:<< A woman accompanied her husband to the doctor's office. After hischeckupthe doctor called the wife into his office alone.He said, "Your husband is suffering from a very severe disease,combinedwith horrible stress. If you don't do the following, your husbandwillsurely die.""Each morning, fix him a healthy breakfast. Be pleasant, and makesurehe is in a good mood. For lunch make him a nutritious meal. Fordinnerprepare an especially nice meal for him. Don't burden him withchores,as he probably had a hard day. Don't discuss your problems with him,itwill only make his stress worse. And most importantly. make love withyourhusband several times a week and satisfy his every whim." If you candothis for the next 10 months to a year, I think your husband willregainhis health completely.On the way home, the husband asked his wife. "What did the doctorsay?""You're going to die," she replied.- COMPLIMENTS OF DAN >>---------------------Forwarded message:Subj: Fwd: Joke of the day...... :-)Date: 97-10-11 23:58:54 EDTFrom: RahsilverTo: MJagana,OAdamsiii---------------------Forwarded message:Subj: Joke of the day...... :-)Date: 97-10-06 15:32:47 EDTFrom: Girly DukeTo: Scorpio2@erols.com To: delcock@mnsinc.com,Jarvo,Wdukradio To: GokuZx,KDani1709,PenpuhrTo: Rahsilver,JDDYMackBn,PringalTo: NMack82109,CChest7293,BigNed1032To: RomJos,boonek@ms.nidcd.nih.gov To: HFelton@usa.net,wesmith @wam.umd.eduTo: jhsalt@eden.rutgers.edu To: hubook@erols.com,JzySunFlwr To: RNelsonJ@tufts.edu,mhodge @apc1.comTo: CAROLAN49A woman accompanied her husband to the doctor's office. After hischeckupthe doctor called the wife into his office alone.He said, "Your husband is suffering from a very severe disease,combinedwith horrible stress. If you don't do the following, your husbandwillsurely die.""Each morning, fix him a healthy breakfast. Be pleasant, and makesurehe is in a good mood. For lunch make him a nutritious meal. Fordinnerprepare an especially nice meal for him. Don't burden him withchores,as he probably had a hard day. Don't discuss your problems with him,itwill only make his stress worse. And most importantly. make love withyourhusband several times a week and satisfy his every whim." If you candothis for the next 10 months to a year, I think your husband willregainhis health completely.On the way home, the husband asked his wife. "What did the doctorsay?""You're going to die," she replied.- COMPLIMENTS OF DAN------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 15:42:44 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87Message-ID: < 19971016224249.17030.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>Thomas Sankara, the President of Burkina Faso was assassinated 10 years>ago in a counter-revolutionary coup led by his close confidant,>Capt. Blaise Compaore. On that fateful day of October 15, 1987, Africa>lost a son whose potential could only be rivaled by a fellow martyr for>African freedom, Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba of the Congo.>In early 1983, Sankara was appointed prime minister in the newly formed>military regime led by President Jean-Baptise Ouedraogo, by May 17th of>the same year, he was however removed from his post and placed under>arrest for his increasing outspokeness on the unpatriotic interests and>actions of the President and other top military and civilian elite.>Thousands took to the streets to demand his freedom, hundreds found>their way to Bo to receive military training from rebel leader Captain>Blaise Compaore. By August 4th, 250 of these rebel troops marched on>Ouagadougo (the capital of Burkina Faso), freed Sankara from detention>and overthrew the regime. Sankara was then made President of theCouncil>of the Revolution.>From that time on, Sankara became a champion of not only the oppressed>of Burkina Faso, but also the rest of the world. His popularity however>turned against him, as his close confidant, Blaise Compaore had him>assassinated during a military counter-coup. Following the announcement>of his death, and for many days thereafter, thousands of peoplegathered>to pay their respects around the shallow grave in which his body, and>those of 12 of his murdered supporters were dumped. Many placed hand>written notes with inscriptions such as "We are all Sankara" and>"Sankara lives". The counter revolution had suceeded in killing Thomas,>but not what he stood for. As a tribute to his honesty and simplicity>all he left behind was an old Citroen and a Guitar.>"If you kill Sankara, tomorrow there will be twenty more Sankaras," was>quote he made when counter-revolutionary activities took place afterthe>revolution in October 1983. His words shall still come to pass, as>Compaore and his co-conspirators shall be haunted by his spirit just as>Mobutu was haunted by Lumumba.>Thomas, rest in perfect peace, your memory shall be with us forever.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 15:48:19 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87Message-ID: < 19971016224822.20736.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>Just to add some more information I consider important.>Blaise Compaore who killed Thomas grew up with him (Thomas) under the>care of Thomas' mother. So it was reported in many papers of>that time. So close were these two that when Thomas got wind of>Blaise's plan to assasinate him, he did not believe it. He was said to>have told his informants that even if that was true, he could donothing>about it for they were so "inseparably" bonded he could not imagine any>defence he could put up to protect him from such a close relative. Of>course he had options. He could have done to Compaore what the latter>was planning against him. He could at least have imprisoned him. But>he did not. He was (is) of a greater soul. Reminds me ofShakespeare's>"There is no art to find the mind's construction in the face. He was a>gentleman on whom I built an absolute trust". Thomas apparently fell>victim of the psychological phenomenon we describe as "seeing others>through one's self". He couldn't have done it to Blaise and he felt>same held for the traitor. The traitor killed him.>The thought provoking lesson in this is, why is it that Africa killsthe>best of her leaders while keeping the vagabonds amongst them even>against the dictates of instinctive animal behaviour. In the case of>Thomas, my bet is the French secret service had a hand in it. But why>should the proximal hand be Blaise's. It is not unusual (particularly>in that era) for western powers to despise any African (naynon-western)>leader who was out to improve the lot of his people. The only>leadership acceptable was the inept and corrupt which allowed the west>field day in the looting of African resources. This explains the quick>demise of leaders like Sankara, Murtala Mohammed, Samora Machel; and>the corollary, longevity of regimes like those of Mobutu Sese Seko,>Babangida, Eyadema, Paul Biya, Dawda Jawara, Abdou Diouf etc.>Talk about the African nightmare.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 23:00:15 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIA.Y. Sallah has been added to the list. Welcome to ourbantaba and please send a brief intro. to our group. Ouraddress is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu LatJor------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 23:15:00 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIJainaba:You speak from the heart. Sankara lives in us all.>Thomas apparently fell victim of the psychological phenomenon>we describe as "seeing others through one's self".Perhaps this is the greatest of all the lessons we shouldlearn from our venerated leader.A luta continua!LatJor------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 23:08:06 -0400From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net To: "Gambia-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Albright: A 'New Tide' Rising In AfricaMessage-ID: <01bcdaa9$e446baa0$10101a26@latir>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAlbright: A 'New Tide' Rising In AfricaUnited States Information Agency Wednesday, October 15, 1997 9:05:00 PMWashington (USIA, October 14, 1997) - Following is the transcript ofSecretary of State Madeleine Albright's and Special Envoy Reverend JesseJackson's remarks on October 10 at Jackson's swearing-in ceremony as U.S.special envoy for the promotion of democracy in Africa:SECRETARY ALBRIGHT: Good morning. I would like to welcome our guestsfrom the White House, my colleagues from the Department and our otherspecial guests to the swearing in of Reverend Jesse Jackson as SpecialEnvoy for the President and Secretary of State for the Promotion ofDemocracy in Africa. That is a long title for an important job to befilled at a key moment by an extraordinary individual.I have known the Reverend Jackson for quite a number of years. Before Ibecame a diplomat and had all my partisan instincts surgically removed,I attended political conventions.And I have sat in the audience as millions of others have sat in livingrooms across our country listening to this man weave out of mere wordsa quilt of reason, passion, memory and aspiration that has enabled ourspirits to soar while guiding us across racial, ethnic, gender andsocial lines to a heightened sense of kinship with each other.Reverend Jackson is a man of immense energy, experience, caring andcommitment. I am pleased, and the President is pleased, to know that wewill be able to count on his counsel as he works closely with me andwith our Assistant Secretary for African Affairs here in the Departmenton matters of great and increasing importance to our nation and theworld.For there is a new tide rising in Africa. Although daunting problems ofconflict, debt and poverty remain, in many nations difficult reformsare producing economic growth and progress towards democracy. The endof Cold War rivalries, the evolution of a new South Africa and thetransparent bankruptcy of neocolonial attitudes have combined to createnew opportunities and models for political expression.Across the continent, we see leaders determined to replace autocracyand strife with democracy and stability; to battle despair instead ofdomestic rivals or hostile neighbors; to transform nations that wereonce mired in stagnation into engines of growth; and to stand beforethe international community not as supplicants, but as fullparticipants. In encouraging these trends, ours is a supporting role.We must listen carefully to what African leaders and citizens have tosay about the challenges they face and the solutions they favor.Reverend Jackson is ideally suited to help us as we proceed to buildpartnerships and establish dialogues to assist Africans as they movedown the democratic road. He is, after all, well known to Africanleaders. He is deeply respected by the African people. He has been achampion of human rights and human dignity throughout his career.Reverend Jackson has also acquired a deep understanding of how our owndemocracy functions. In fact, he has probably been responsible for theregistration of more American voters than any other single publicfigure in our history with the exception of Susan B. Anthony.The appointment we observe and celebrate today is a sign of thisAdministration's commitment to a new relationship, on improved terms,with a new Africa.I look forward to my own visit to the continent, roughly two monthsfrom now. I look forward to benefiting from the insights of our newspecial envoy. And I look forward to a new era of steadily increasingdemocracy, human rights and good governance not only in Africa, butaround the equator and from pole to pole.Reverend Jackson, on behalf of President Clinton, and on behalf of theU.S. Department of State, welcome to Foggy Bottom [the geographic areaof Washington where the State Department is located], welcome to theteam.REVEREND JACKSON: It was a moment of unusual joy and great satisfactionwhen I received the call from National Security Council Chief SandyBerger on Wednesday, October 8, my birthday, who offeredcongratulations and greeted me as the Special Envoy for the Presidentof the United States and Secretary of State to Africa. What joy, whatprivilege, what responsibility. I called my mother; we prayed.It is quite a journey from Haynie Street in Greenville, South Carolina.A happy home, but an environment of such low expectations, where ourfamily was denied the right to vote, even though my father was anhonorably discharged veteran of the army. From that to an assignment bythe President and Secretary of State, to, in some small measure, tohelp shape our foreign policy by building bridges between the U.S. andAfrica.I want to express my thanks to Secretary Albright for her principledleadership, and for our relationship across the years, and especiallyfor her support and encouragement for me to assume a relationship withthe Department of State as a Special Envoy. I want to express thanks tothe President for the confidence he has shown in me by appointing me toconduct previous foreign policy missions on behalf of hisadministration. Especially the role as Special Envoy to Africa. Africa,a continent with such vast people, potential and raw materials, withsuch rich history, is so vital to world development and growth.Through the years I have been able to develop a view of the world inpart because of my kinship with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and Dr.Samuel Proctor, which led me to world travels and taught me abidingprinciples about our relationship to other countries, that guide myview to this day. The U.S. is so blessed and so powerful, and thus hasthe awesome responsibility to be a force for good in the world. I'vesought to embrace the principles of international law, human rights,self-determination, economic justice, the golden rule of reciprocal andmutually beneficial relationships and concern for the least of these asabiding principles relating to the world community.I am especially delighted at this moment in history to work on behalfof our government, as it assumes a most morally correct and politicallymature relationship with Africa. Africa has meant so much to the world.It helped to subsidize the development of our country and Europe.Through centuries of work without wages and exploitation of vast rawmaterials, the contribution of the peoples of Africa and itscontribution of raw materials constituted a subsidy to the developmentof Western civilization.Now in this period of post-colonialism, President Clinton asserts theidea of Africa as a reciprocal trading partner, a continent ofexpanding democracies, a continent of hope and opportunity. Thisposition is politically astute, morally correct and in our compellingnational interest to fulfill. I look forward to being a part of aneffort to build bridges of hope between the U.S. and Africa. A highdegree of mutual respect and reciprocal trade will be to the lastingbenefit of these two great continents.We often see Africa through the lens of the Western media as a seriesof failures, crises, basket cases and unstable governments. The mediamust tell a truer, more representative story about Africa and our past,present and future relationships. Our political leadership must beaware of our compelling national interest in African and American jointventures of mutual development and growth.We are neighbors, not as far apart as the perception. For example, twofriends can get on separate planes at Kennedy Airport -- one going toLos Angeles and one to Senegal. They both arrive about the same time.We are geographically closer than perception. Africa is vast. You canput China, Europe, Argentina, Australia and India in Africa, with someland space left over. One-eighth of the human race is African. The U.S.has a trade surplus with Africa. We do more trade with Africa than withall former Eastern Bloc countries combined. The promise for growth andtrade is vast.On my last trip to Zimbabwe in July, the continent was stillreverberating with appreciation over the trip of the First Lady,Hillary Clinton, and Chelsea Clinton as they sought to expose thegrowth, beauty, development and the remaining challenges. We must notromanticize or underestimate the challenges in Africa after severalcenturies of rape and colonialism and oppression and denial. There isso much devastation and infrastructure destruction. And yet the goodnews, in spite of that, is that there are reasons for hope. Africa isrebounding with vitality and promise. It is producing world-classleadership. Robert Mugabe, President of Zimbabwe, who heads the OAU,and President Nelson Mandela are leading growing economies withmulticultural, multiracial societies. They bring a quality ofleadership to the world community that is healing and redemptive.As we near the end of this millennium and look back over this century,many thought that the plight of Africa was forever doomed -- reduced toHollywood caricatures and stereotypes. But as the century ends, everyAfrican country has shaken the shackles of colonialism. They defeatedpower after power with their will to be free, the baring of theirsouls, too often sacrificing the lives of the young and the innocentwithout dropping a single bomb. It has been a century of struggles,scars and victories. There is reason to be hopeful.Now as we embark upon the mission to contribute to the resurgence andthe expansion of democracies, human rights and economic development inAfrica, we find that our national origin with Africa and our destinyare amazingly intertwined. We need each other. And if we work togetherwith a shared commitment to humane priorities and shared democraticvalues, together we will be a force for good in the world of which thisgeneration and the world can be justly proud.I look forward to working with this team to Keep Hope Alive!------------------------------Date: Thu, 16 Oct 1997 22:42:28 -0700From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: Fwd: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 3446FAC4.19F7@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit MJagana@aol.com wrote:> In a message dated 97-10-12 01:29:37 EDT, hghanim@erols.com writes:> << How will Rev Jackson do that duty and from where??Who will monitor his> assessments? Will Africans be part of his team??> Habib >>> good questions> mj> ---------------------> Forwarded message:> From: hghanim@erols.com (Habib Ghanim)> Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List)> Date: 97-10-12 01:29:37 EDT Hous@aol.com wrote:> >> > Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in> > Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Please> > give me your fair assessement on this.Isn't it about time we are part of> the> > NEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.There are three> > options to restore democracy in some countries in Africa:-> > 1 Deplomacy> > 2 Economic embargo> > 3 Military intervention> > Soft talking deplomacy has done very little in solving international> > disputes.It wouldn't help in Africa.> > Has Economic Embargo been an effective tool any where in the world? No.It> did> > not work in Cuba nor in North Korea nor Libya and the list goes on.> > Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restore> peace> > and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia and> Haiti> > .I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.> > Your consent?Hello everyone> How will Rev Jackson do that duty and from where??Who will monitor his> assessments? Will Africans be part of his team??> HabibRev Jackson has a very good domestic program in the Rainbow coalition buthow much does he understand the African issues from the Africanperspective.? I think we need to be involved in this because he can bedriven towards comparing apples and oranges (ie - America vs Africa) Oneis much more advanced in almost all aspects of development and the otherAfrica which lost it's historical riches is now much less advanced in theeyes of most politicians including Rev Jackson and our very own leaders.Food for thought.Habib------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 08:50:53 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87Message-ID: < 199710171333.KAA28661@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitJainaba!That was great! Thanks and keep up the good work down there.Regards Bassss!----------> From: Jainaba Diallo < jai_diallo@hotmail.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87> Date: Friday, October 17, 1997 1:48 AM> >Just to add some more information I consider important.> >> >Blaise Compaore who killed Thomas grew up with him (Thomas) under the> >care of Thomas' mother. So it was reported in many papers of> >that time. So close were these two that when Thomas got wind of> >Blaise's plan to assasinate him, he did not believe it. He was said to> >have told his informants that even if that was true, he could do> nothing> >about it for they were so "inseparably" bonded he could not imagine any> >defence he could put up to protect him from such a close relative. Of> >course he had options. He could have done to Compaore what the latter> >was planning against him. He could at least have imprisoned him. But> >he did not. He was (is) of a greater soul. Reminds me of> Shakespeare's> >"There is no art to find the mind's construction in the face. He was a> >gentleman on whom I built an absolute trust". Thomas apparently fell> >victim of the psychological phenomenon we describe as "seeing others> >through one's self". He couldn't have done it to Blaise and he felt> >same held for the traitor. The traitor killed him.> >> >The thought provoking lesson in this is, why is it that Africa kills> the> >best of her leaders while keeping the vagabonds amongst them even> >against the dictates of instinctive animal behaviour. In the case of> >Thomas, my bet is the French secret service had a hand in it. But why> >should the proximal hand be Blaise's. It is not unusual (particularly> >in that era) for western powers to despise any African (nay> non-western)> >leader who was out to improve the lot of his people. The only> >leadership acceptable was the inept and corrupt which allowed the west> a> >field day in the looting of African resources. This explains the quick> >demise of leaders like Sankara, Murtala Mohammed, Samora Machel; and> >the corollary, longevity of regimes like those of Mobutu Sese Seko,> >Babangida, Eyadema, Paul Biya, Dawda Jawara, Abdou Diouf etc.> >> >> >Talk about the African nightmare.> >> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 10:08:56 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Poem: "My mother doesn't know ..." (fwd)Message-ID: < 199710171333.KAA28672@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitA great INTERNATIONAL Poem!Regards Basss!> >> > MY MOTHER DOESN'T KNOW ...> >> > Does she know what day is today?> > Does she know when it was agreed on?> > But equally on this day,> > I still ask myself a number of questions:> > Why do you 'enlightened' women allow your dress to fall> > down easily,> > In stupid scenes in films, on TV, etc.?> > Why do you ask the authorities to accept prostitution as an> > occupation?> > Because of some of these things,> > It is difficult a fight you have ahead of you.> > So please start right here in the West.> > Can you persuade women Turks not to wear their veils?> > Can you persuade Arab women in rich Saudi Arabia to throw> > theirs aside?> > Can you persuade women to enter areas in mosques reserved> > for men?> > Can you get the Catholic church to have women priests all> > over the world?> > Why are you satisfied by explanation of culture alone?> > Whatever, I am hopeful.> > Just like you.> > ===============================================> >> > Best regards,> >> > Mallam O.> > ==============================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 10:40:00 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: These terrible WHITE peopleMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19971017094000.006fdc7c@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi G-lers, I have seen that this mail didn't come through yesterday...willtry again.TORSTEIN GROTNES WROTE:"... I can't see how it really helps in anything except sementing a tosimple and wrong view on how countries and governments operate. When I hearabout black communities, black churches etc. in my simple mind I startwondering on why they focus so strongly on the color? ..."BECAUSE *C*O*L*O*R* IS THE MAGIC WORD THAT WAS AND IS STILL BEINGUSED/MISUSED TO JUDGE/MISJUDGE "BLACK" PEOPLE'S QUALITY. WE ALL KNOW THECONSEQUENCES, NO NEED GOING INTO THAT. THESE "BLACK" COMMUNITIES AND "BLACK"CHURCHES AND OTHER "BLACK" THINGS HAVE THE ONLY MEANS TO TACKLE THIS*C*O*L*O*R* PROBLEM BY ADDRESSING ISSUES OF "THEIR" *C*O*L*O*R* - "BLACK".YOU FURTHER ASKED:"... Is it not precisely the focus on appearance and color to value a personwhat western countries so grossly has been misusing? ..."THAT'S RIGHT! AS I SAID, IT IS A *C*O*L*O*R* PROBLEM WHICH CAN'T BE SOLVEWITHOUT ADDRESSING THE ISSUE ITSELF - AGAIN, *C*O*L*O*R*.TORSTEIN! IT IS OF NO SECRET THAT, TOO MANY PEOPLE OUT THERE BELIEF THE"BLACK" MAN'S INFERIORITY... AND VERY SADLY, TOO MANY "BLACKS" ARE MADE TOBELIEF IT TOO... AAH, WE ALL KNOW HOW. NOW, DO YOU HAVE A SOLUTION TO THISINDIVIDUAL, NATIONAL, AND INTERNATIONAL *C*O*L*O*R* PROBLEM WITHOUT AMENTION OF THIS CONCEPT OF *C*O*L*O*R*? ...AM EAGER TO HEAR IT.BTW, BY THE GUIDANCE OF YOUR CONSCIENCE, YOU NEED NOT ASSOCIATE YOURSELF BYTHE MENTION OF THE MAGIC WORD - *C*O*L*O*R*.JUST MY TEN KRONER.REGARDS,ABDOU OUJIMAI.------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 12:36:59 +0100 (BST)From: Ebrima Jawara < E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk To: Gambia Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FELCH.Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.971017122515.24994A-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"DIRIMOCRACY.I always thought Colonel (rtd) Jammeh was a funny geezer. He uses theword dirimocracy. According to Mr. N'Jie it means someone who steals thenations wealth and hoardes it. Well should Jammeh be reminded of the $24mtransferred, rather dubiously, to private (Not Gambia Govt.) accounts, inSwitzerland.Maybe he intended to replace the funds after the profits from the 6.5mtonnes of heroin were realised. Or perhaps if operation "Green Money" tookoff. To be honest, I think it would have been hilarious if he'd managed to%$&* the dollar up. Or flood the streets of San Francisco with heroin.Well praise be to that honest, humanitarian, incorruptible, accountable,transparent, patriotic son of Gambia, no the World, Colonel (rtd) Jammeh.Like my learned fellow Gambian, Bass puts it, keep up the good work downthere.Best regards,Ebrima Jawara.------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 07:48:14 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Thomas Sankara 12/21/49-10/15/87Message-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD3B@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainThank you, Jainaba for the two pieces. Sankara was and still remains ashining STAR to those who know that Africa can emerge, again, as a forceto be reckoned with through the kind of selfless leadership that SANKARAespoused and practiced. He had a broader view than most on what therevolution entailed and he set himself on the path to complete therevolution just like Ernesto "CHE" Guevera had when it came to therevolution of the colored people. He is one among the many we had to beemulated for the good of Africa. Again, thanks!Soffie------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 08:23:55 -0100From: " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Re. SOS clinic -political instabilityMessage-ID: < B0000011084@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via Commit>From: Jobarteh, Momodou>The clinic is situated at the SOS children village in Bakoteh, near to>Serrekunda.>This have nothing to do with the Cassamance-refugees.>Thanks>AlhagiJust a note:I went to the medical center at SOS today for a regular check-upand the place is very nice and professional. Its main aim is towardsinfants and children care but it also takes regular patients.The doctor I consulted was very professional and used the necessary time,as you would expect from a good "western" practice.The help nurse was also very polite and knowledgeable in her work.The buildings are also very inviting with white tiles and are kept very tidy and clean.Together with the center they have a well equipped pharmacy, where youcan buy your medicines.The center seems to be very popular and already when the center opened in themorning they had several mothers waiting with their children.They charges D15 for "local people" with children while they charged me D150;I guess since I looked like an expatriate?!There is 100% tranquillity at the center, and I have never heard about any problemsat the center. The rest of the SOS is also a shining example of a high standard helporganization for children.Best Regards,TorsteinThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 19:42:16 +0100 (BST)From: Ebrima Jawara < E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk To: Gambia Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Error Felch.Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.971017194017.10148B-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"Many appologies, earlier today I sent a message to the list in which Igave a rather inflated figure. I typed 6.5m tonnes, it should have read6.5 tonnes.Ebs Jawara.------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 17:09:27 -0400From: Naffie Jammeh < nj368917@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: list a friendMessage-ID: < s4479bd3.072@gwmail.kysu.edu Latjor,Sulayman Bayo would like to be addedto the list.His email address is kabba@aol.com peaceNaf.------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 19:38:06 -0100From: " tgr@commit.gm " < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: These terrible WHITE peopleMessage-ID: < B0000011224@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitHello Mr.Gibba.You wrote:> NOW, DO YOU HAVE A SOLUTION TO THIS> INDIVIDUAL, NATIONAL, AND INTERNATIONAL *C*O*L*O*R* PROBLEM WITHOUT A> MENTION OF THIS CONCEPT OF *C*O*L*O*R*? ...AM EAGER TO HEAR IT.Well, what about simply stop putting emphasis on color?If a Gambian or otherwise a person with a dark complexion comes up tome and says; "I'm black and I'm proud of it" it tells me nothing about thisperson. The only thing he/she tells me is that I should consider his/her color as avalue to what/who he/she is?!My response to this statement will always be: "so what?"The next thing I would do is to ask him/her what is your name, where do you comefrom etc. Then I'll get to know him/her, little by little.What I am saying is that using color as a thing to always put importanceon, will make it more difficult to focus on a real evaluation of the person(i.e. what country, your beliefs, age, type of education, political position etc.)When I read really angry or exited mails(using big letters..) from some of Gambia-L's"hard-liners?!"there is an description of people being either WHITE or BLACK. There seem to be no room foranythingin between?! For me it resembles a cold war between "evil" and "good" people, where the evil onesare "WHITE" and the good ones are "BLACK"...(and the few bad "blacks" are traitors?!")The last cold war was between to superpowers and two political systems, and I just hope historywillview that "war" as one of the most stupid things mankind has done to itself.Sincerely,TorsteinThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 19:30:34 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:Sulayman Bayo has been added to our bantaba. Welcome and pleasesend a brief introduction of yourself to the list. Ouraddress is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 19:43:31 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: These terrible WHITE peopleMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII wonder who is on Torstein's list of "hardliners?!"?Hardline on/to what? Hardline towards whom?Most of what has been written here has not been based on personalattacks, rather on systems and groups that have historicallypersecuted Blacks/ Africans. This being the case, I could careless if I am considered by Torstein as one of his "hardliners?!"Skin color is not a gambian/african/black hang-up, it is atoubabo hang-up. Who's been catching hell for the melanincontent of their skin???LatJorP.S. I am only speaking for myself since I have stated thingsregarding Whites/Euros/Westerners on some issues though hardlyon skin color, I thought I might share my opinion.------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Oct 1997 18:46:45 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Error Felch.Message-ID: < 19971018014645.11530.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainEbrima,Where do you get your figures from???? Are you an agent of the formerregime??? Inquiring minds want to know....Cheerio,Jainaba.(BTW, are you related to the former president? Need not answer!!)*********************************************************************>Many appologies, earlier today I sent a message to the list in which I>gave a rather inflated figure. I typed 6.5m tonnes, it should have read>6.5 tonnes.>Ebs Jawara.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 00:55:45 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: education support by alumni ass.?Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings Asbjorn:The suggestion I made on creating alumni assns. was not todo away with the general efforts of the education committee,or for elitis reasons, or to keep folks like you from makingmeaningful contributions to gambian education. Perhapsyou missed my point.r I did give my reasons for initiatingsuch a dialogue.Yes I wanted to keep the issue of education in our discussions,and yes we all have a certain emotional attachment to ouralma mata (just as you pointed out in your case).Consider the creation of these associations (i.e. if and whenthey are created) as a way to expand our base of potentialcontributors to gambian education. Especially among gambianswho may not be on this list. It was to gambians I was referringto for as the saying goes: ndimbal na cha feka loho borom -Let the hand of the one being aided be found in the aiding.Your concern and assistance is greatly appreciated.LatJor------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 02:24:47 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Albright: A 'New Tide' Rising In AfricaMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII think Jesse Jackson ought to be given a chance first beforewe criticize him. He certainly has a track record as anEnvoy (officially sanctioned or not). Recall the Iran hostage crisis,anti-apartheid efforts to free Mandela and abolish that hideoussystem, Nigeria ...He is well known and respected throughout Africa. Andmore importantly he is sensitive to African affairs. His trackrecord demonstrates this.We should also not forget that he is just an Envoy of the U.S.government, answerable to the Assistant Secretary of State forAfrican Affairs, the Secretary of State and of course Pres. BillClinton. So of course he will have to represent his bosses. Onthe other hand, who better to be appointed to this positionas advisor to the U.S. govt. than a friend of Africa?We may be asking too much by requiring him to have Africanadvisors on his team. This is the U.S. govt. folks. I for onetrust his good judgement on this issue. (Moe's comment relatingto the Boule left me smiling.)Finally, let us for the time being bask in his words:>I am especially delighted at this moment in history to work on behalf>of our government, as it assumes a most morally correct and politicallymature relationship with Africa. Africa has meant so much to the world.It helped to subsidize the development of our country and Europe.Through centuries of work without wages and exploitation of vast rawmaterials, the contribution of the peoples of Africa and itscontribution of raw materials constituted a subsidy to the developmentof Western civilization.>>>>LatJor------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 04:35:27 -0400From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Error Felch.Message-ID: <01bcdba0$c9e96de0$4b0e1a26@latir>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit-----Original Message-----From: Jainaba Diallo < jai_diallo@hotmail.com >Ebrima,>Where do you get your figures from???? Are you an agent of the former>regime??? Inquiring minds want to know....>Cheerio,>Jainaba.>(BTW, are you related to the former president? Need not answer!!)In defence of Ebrima, I can confirm that the $24 million and the 6.5 tonnesare known documented figures.The $24 million figure can be found in court records in Switzerland from thesuit filed by the Government of The Gambia against Ebou Jallow, the formerAFPRC member.The 6.5 tonnes of heroin was mentioned in a press release and confirmed at apress conference by Mauritanian authorities. The same authorities later putout another release stating that the drugs, which were confiscated from acontainer destined to the Gambian Ministry of Agriculture, were in factcannabis and not heroin.Ebrima will have to elaborate on the "Green Money" operation he referred tobut I believe this has to do with an allegation made by Jallow in his letterof resignation that was sent to various media houses and foreign embassiesin The Gambia. Apart from alluding to the money in Switzerland that a bankerconfirmed more that a year later in his testimony in the same case, Jallowalso mentioned in the letter that the regime was involved in an effort tomake counterfeit US dollar bills.Does anyone know about the developments or recent reactions of thegovernment to these allegations and facts? I know the opposition was at onetime pushing to have the government answer questions on these matters in theNational Assembly. How have they faired to date?Also, I hope the fact that Ebrima may or may not be related to the formerpresident does not cause us to discount too much of what he may have tooffer in discussions on these matters.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 11:55:36 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19971018095553.AAA22154@default>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITBalla Jallow and Basil Jones have been added to the list. Welcome toour electronic Bantaba and please send a brief introduntion to:regardsMomodou Camara.------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 11:16:40 +0100 (BST)From: Ebrima Jawara < E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk To: Gambia Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FELCHERSMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.971018110414.29003B-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"Jainaba,You guessed right, I am agent of the former President Sir Dawda. My NSSnumber was J1A2W3A4R5A6. Alas I am wanted by Mr. Harry Sambou (DeputyDirector of NIA), who incidentally happens to be studying at a universityin Scotland. It is my mission to restore the former president Jawara.Who are these enquiring minds you speak of? Are you part of some secretbantaba? Did these people send you e-mail or call or fax to ask you if Iwas related to the former president. Like Latir said, it does not reallymatter, so I will not answer that.Latir has made everything clear I hope. As it turns out, I made a mistakeby saying heroin instead of Cannabis. Operation green money, was likeLatir said, an attempt to produce $10m worth of counterfeit bills,according to Capt (rtd) Ebou Jallow.Let us be objective.Ebs Jawara.PS I must say however that you are full of passion and fire. I woulddearly love to take you out sometime.------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 11:20:30 +0100 (BST)From: Ebrima Jawara < E.Jawara@reading.ac.uk To: Gambia Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Error Felchers.Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.971018111822.29003D-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"I am sorry to all the list members. The last part of my message was meantto have being sent privately.Also I would wish to add that I am not, nor have I ever been an agent ofthe NSS or any other intelligence organisation.Peace to all.EBS.------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 15:28:51 -0700From: Lamin Camara < kidrass@ica.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sending a FAX over the InternetMessage-ID: < 34493823.61847D81@ica.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="------------8B2B9DA011768971F5605469"--------------8B2B9DA011768971F5605469Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> >i just ran across this Web site while i was browsing. i found it> really> >cool so i'm sending it out for your info.> >> >the service enables you to send faxes over the Internet and has a home> page> >located at:> >> > http://www-usa.tpc.int/tpc_home.html > >> >unfortunately, The Gambia is not included in the areas covered, so we> can> >look at this as an opportunity to get us connected (it's a cooperative> >system), or brood and moan some more. please take a good look at the> >coverage list, as well as instructions (they seem straightforward), and> see> >if you find it of use.> >> >have a great weekend!> >> >Katim> __________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com Greetings:There is also a Web site of a Company, by the name of: faxSÃV (it providescost-efficient Internet faxing service) that enables you to send faxes over theInternet (to any fax machine), anywhere in the world (including The Gambia). ItsWeb site address is accessible at: http://www.faxsav.com. You might find it interesting; check it out.Have a nice weekend!Amitiés,Lamin Camara (Toronto)--------------8B2B9DA011768971F5605469Content-Type: text/html; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

>i just ran across this Web site while i was browsing. i foundit

really

>cool so i'm sending it out for your info.

>

>the service enables you to send faxes over the Internet and has ahome

page

>located at:

>

> http://www-usa.tpc.int/tpc_home.html</A>

>

>unfortunately, The Gambia is not included in the areas covered, sowe

can

>look at this as an opportunity to get us connected (it's a cooperative

>system), or brood and moan some more. please take a good lookat the

>coverage list, as well as instructions (they seem straightforward),and

see

>if you find it of use.

>

>have a great weekend!

>

>Katim

__________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com</A></BLOCKQUOTE>

Greetings: There is also a Web site of a Company, by the name of:faxSÃV (it provides cost-efficient Internet faxing service)that enables you to send faxes over the Internet (to any fax machine),anywhere in the world (including The Gambia). Its Web siteaddress is accessible at: http://www.faxsav.com</A>.</B><B></B> You might find it interesting; check it out. Have a nice weekend! Amitiés, Lamin Camara (Toronto)--------------8B2B9DA011768971F5605469--------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 16:09:50 -0400 (EDT)From: MJawara@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Error Felch.Message-ID: < 971018160738_616421074@emout19.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-10-18 04:40:49 EDT, you wrote:<< The $24 million figure can be found in court records in Switzerland fromthesuit filed by the Government of The Gambia against Ebou Jallow, the formerAFPRC member.>>I call it the Jammeh / Jallow Swiss Gate Scandal and it was discussed on theList a while ago.News from Rumorville ( Radio Kankang ) had reported thescandal, but it was when Yama posted the court documents on Gambia - I, thatbantabaa n'kolu became increasingly interested as evidenced by the numerouspostings on the subject.Infact, those who found the heat unbearable had toget out of the ' kitchen '. Tombong [ Saidy ], then Head of Chancellery in UKbecame strangely silent on the issue.This was at a time when he was postingnews reports on Gambia.The above figures were quoted in court by counsels representing The GambiaGov't., Mr.Ebou Jallow, and The Swiss Gov't.You may check the archives for a very interesting, authentic Swiss report onthe scandal.B.t.w. Ebs welcome back to the bantaba...Musa Kebba Jawara.------------------------------Date: Sat, 18 Oct 1997 17:09:00 -0700From: Paul < bgibba@interlog.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Bantaba MembershipMessage-ID: < 3.0.2.32.19971018170900.0068b180@mail.interlog.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi! Folks,Thank you for having me on the mailing list of the electronic Bantaba. Asyou alraedy know, my name is Bakary Gibba, alias Paul. I am a product ofNusrat High School in Serrekunda. Currently, I am studying African historyas a graduate student at the University of Toronto in Canada.I have been in Canada for twelve years. However,these years were spentin the cities of Montreal and Toronto respectively.Peace! Paul.------------------------------Date: Sun, 19 Oct 1997 01:42:52 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: casa/religion/ethnicityMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII>From the Bush: Casamance.20,000 refugees at the senegalese border with guinea bissauare to be relocated if UN officials have there way. So faronly 500+ refugees have agreed to move.This is an alarming figure. Here's a what if:I wonder if the sitation was atthe border with gambia instead of g-b how our govt. would havedealt with it. Refugees, especially in large numbers are alwaysa potential source for destabilization not only in their countrybut also to the host country. Gambia with its small populationwould definitely feel the impact of such an event.I agree with Ebrima Sall that perhaps seeking a military solutionto the crisis is not the way the senegalese govt. should havegone. I wonder if Ebrima could inform us of the general attitudeof the senegalese (in the north in particular) as well as thesenegalese press ( state-owned as well as independent).Latir's insights have been excellent. While I agree that thegeneral neglect of the region is a major factor in the MFDC'sdrive for casamance's autonomy, I must caution that we ought notdismiss the other issues related to the crisis as mere 'rhetoric'.According to what I had read in the FOROYAA (I am still searchingfor that interview with Diamacoune - does anyone have it?), thereseems to be have been a major political blunder on the part ofthe Senghor regime on the eve of independence.Casamance and the rest of Senegal were apparently governed duringcolonial times as two separate entities. Casamance it seems neverhad the opportunity to sit at the table and agree to a politicalunion with senegal with dakar as the seat of power. The mistakesof the past always come back to haunt you. Perhaps it waspolitically convenient for the Senghor regime to go the routethey did. After all they were being handed a vast forest regionthat would serve as the new nation's bread-basket. It wasmorally wrong however!In my view we ought to explore this aspect of the conflict soas to better comprehend the menace of war south of our border.It is not mere rhetoric.Another observation. The fact that this conflict has been goingon since 1982 (I think), makes me surmise two factors which favorthe MFDC:1. The MFDC does enjoy widespread support in the civilianpopulation in casamance.2. The dense forestry in this part of senegal has favored themilitary activities of the MFDC insofar as the largersenegalese forces with its superior firepower have not beenable to neutralize them for 15 years.If the above are true, then perhaps seeking a military solutionto the conflict is not the way the Diouf govt. ought to proceed.LatJor------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 90************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

