Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9710C - Digest 89 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10393 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 15:35:30



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: Rumours.

by

2) New Member

by

3) Re:Rumours

by

4) education support

by Gabriel Ndow <

5) Hello everyone

by "Alex P.Swarray" <

6) Have you heard the Rumours

by "<

7) Fwd: Senegal: Dozens of civilians killed in Casamance in the

lasttwo

by

8) Re: Have you heard the Rumours

by

9) RE: Rumours.

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

10) SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBER

by TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION <

11) Re: SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBER

by

12) Re: education support

by

13) Re: SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBER

by

14) New members

by

15) Re: Have you heard the Rumours

by "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

16) Back again

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

17) 22 Rebels killed in weekend offensive

by

18) President Kabbah's UN address

by

19) Re: New members

by

20) Re: Back again

by

21) Generalizing

by "Theodor Stenevang" <

22) Re: Have you heard the Rumours

by

23) List-policy

by "Theodor Stenevang" <

24) Learning mandinka and wolof

by "Theodor Stenevang" <

25) Re: List-policy

by Gabriel Ndow <

26) New alias name (Gampatriots@Corp)

by Sarian Loum <

27) Re: Private Mail

by

28) reply to "re:romours"

by Ndey Fatou Jabbie <

29) Acknowledgement.

by Ndey Fatou Jabbie <

30) reply to "have you heard the rumours ?

by Ndey Fatou Jabbie <

31) reply to "have you heard the rumours ?

by nj173949 (Ndey Fatou Jabbie) <

32) Re: Acknowledgement.

by

33) Fwd: History Appreciation... :-)

by Sarian Loum <

34) Re: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?

by

35) Gambia says "End All Conflicts by 2000"

by

36) request

by Ousman Gajigo <

37) Re: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?

by

38) Press Release from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat

by Andrea Klumpp <

39) Senegalese troops kill 22 rebels in offensive

by

40) World Bank Scholarship (fwd)

by

41) Alias operational for news forwarding

by Sarian Loum <

42) gambia-l'ers........

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

43) Re: request

by Tamsir Mbai <

44) Any Gambia-Lers in France???

by

45) Please add new member

by Paul Jammeh <

46) New Members

by

47) New Member

by Sarian Loum <

48) Re: New Members

by "Bass Drammeh" <

49) Re: Any Gambia-Lers in France???

by

50) Forwarding an itro.

by "A. Loum" <

51) Deja News - Article

by "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

52) NEW MEMBER

by TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION <

53) fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

by "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

54) Re: request /Reply to West Coast Radio Tel etc

by "<

55) Re: Learning mandinka and wolof

by "Heidi Skramstad" <

56) Re: fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

by Barry Mahon <

57) (Fwd mail from Momodou Buhary ) Anyone Out There?

by

58) Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

59) Re: Error Condition Re: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

60) Gambia in the News (9 Oct)

by "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

61) INTRODUCTION

by Joanna Azzi <

62) REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

by

63) Zone II soccer contributions

by Raye Sosseh <

64) Re: Rumours

by

65) Fwd: Hi - New Member

by

66) Re: fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

by

67) NEWS: Nigeria's Role in Sierra Leone

by

68) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

by

69) Re: Zone II soccer contributions

by

70) GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winners

by

71) Re: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winners

by

72) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

73) NIGERIA: "Fraud" Ring Busted!

by

74) Introduction

by lamin marenah <

75) Re: Zone II soccer contributions

by Raye Sosseh <

76) Observer e-mail account

by "<

77) Re: Zone II soccer contributions

by

78) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

by Abdou Gibba <

79) New Members

by

80) Re: Learning mandinka and wolof

by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

81) Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?

by Abdou Touray <

82) Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

83) subscribing a new member

by "BOJANG,BUBA" <

84) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

by Habib Ghanim <

85) Re: NIGERIA: "Fraud" Ring Busted!

by Habib Ghanim <

86) Re: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winners

by Habib Ghanim <

87) Re: Observer e-mail account

by Habib Ghanim <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 11:48:32 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Rumours.

Message-ID: <19971005094946.AAC19124@default>



On 4 Oct 97 at 19:32,



> I am not speaking for sister Ndeye Fatou but I have heard alot about

> some these Lebanese.I am a sarahulay and most my family once lived

> in Sierra Leone.Belief me these people told me a lot about some of

> these Lebanese.The economic of Sierra Leone has a lot to do with

> some of the Lebanese.they virtually controled the then Siaka

> Steven government.They smuggled out all the from Sierra Leone.Some

> of our Gambians who were then involved in the diamond business

> suffered a lot from the hands of those Lebanese .If

> Lebanese suspect any one is involved in smuggling diamond ,they

> would report

> you to the authorities .Mostly it will boil down to paying hefty

> fines or bribes.We should not let them infiltrate our government.

> Some of them are really unscrupulous.Let's watch out for some of

> them.Not all of them are bad.Sister Nedeye Fatou could you be little

> bit about the country where Gambians were enslaved.



Housainou,

I think you should please try to stop generalizing and remember that

you are also living in a foreign country.



Here in Denmark, there are many who believe that all Gambians are

drug dealers.

What do you say to that?



Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 12:06:17 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19971005100629.AAA35534@default>



Gambia-l,

Jalamang Bayo has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-l

Jalamang, you can send a brief introduction of yourself to:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu



Momodou Camara



PS: I would like to welcome all new members recently added to the

Gambia-l.







*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 17:29:08 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re:Rumours

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



I think that the problem of those lebanese in Africa is very

real.They have to try not to be crooks. The matter is they're ruining

our countries economy. First of all, they underpay their workers and

they screw our system by bending the law. Actually,they are very

powerfull ; for instance, they have a strong connection in different

african countries. I mean if they are in trouble somewhere, they

will just run to another country and the case will of course be

over. Our leaders members of ECOWAS have to cooperate to end with

this growing mafia. I was about to forget one aspect which is very

important: the house keepers they employ are mistreated and they

can't do anything about that; because whom got the money in africa is

always right.(money talks). Above all, the slavery is not over in

Africa because those people they keep some of their workers from

Africa as slaves in Lebanon. None of our countries are reacting. You

can notice that in the populations anger when there is a trouble in

the country,the first people they are going against it's

those lebanese.They really need to integrate themselves and be fair

to our people.It will be the way out to avoid an eventual exploding

situation

Peace.

Chakys.





..



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 11:58:32 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: education support

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.971005111356.17944C-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings:

Since I have not been functioning as a member of the Education

Committee due to the many other issues I have been involved

in I decided to send this posting to the general body (since

it involves all of us). I have been thinking of our we can

effectively assist and support the lofty goals set by the

committee in their effor to assist education in the gambia.

My thoughts on this issue particularly on raising funds and

materials among gambians for schools are partly based on personal

experiences.

Based on the intros we have received (by the way those who have

yet to introduce themselves ought to do so as a matter of

courtesy to the rest of us), the greater proportion of us went

to one of the high schools back home. These as we know number

less than the fingers on my hands. I am of the opinion that this

is where the key lies if we want greater participation from

we the gambians living abroad, as relates educational support.

There is a greater likelihood for a 'Saints' alum to support

initiatives that will benefit his alma mata than one geared

towards GHS. the same can be said for the others. The emotional

attachment that we all have for our alma mata is natural, after

all we were nurtured by them for many years. So we ought to make

these sentiments our ally in our efforts.

We ought to establish Alumni Associations with chapters, (a few

have been established) in various cities/countries which will

then coordinate their efforts with the Educational Committee. This

way the other support efforts can also be addressed more

effectively.

I am sure we all want to especially aid the primary schools since

there is a greater need there based on the numbers. However, I

would be lost in trying to decide which school to aid first. But

if we succeed in establishing these high school alumni

associations, then we could request for each of them to adopt

3-4, say, primary schools and a technical one. Perhaps we could

even infuse the competitive spirit into it to see which

association will contribute the most in a given year.

I know that I would be more than willing to dip into my pocket

to support 'Saints' and GHS, especially if one of my former

classmates called or wrote to me asking for donations for our

dear beloved alma mata. In addition, I would be glad to assist

our adopted primary and technical schools (since I would have

participated in selecting the schools anyway).

The same applies to a Nusrat or Muslim high grad.,for example.

It is natural. So let us use it to our advantage.

We should not view this as parochialism. We all want to see all

gambians receive a good education, but how can we motivate a

good number of us living abroad to participate in this effort

is the question.

As Mr. Sidibeh suggested a while back, perhaps a tiny number

among us actually support someone back home in their educational

needs.

The above is my humble suggestion in this regard.



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 05 Oct 1997 18:16:05 -0700

From: "Alex P.Swarray" <

To: gambia-l <

Subject: Hello everyone

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Can anyone sent or give me some information about Sierra Leone.



Best regards

Alex.





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 16:35:36 -0000

From: "<

To: <

Subject: Have you heard the Rumours

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <

via Commit





List,



>They really need to integrate themselves and be fair to our people.



Is this 1935, and we're talking about the Jews? (as my brother was

previously dubbed the Nordic Jew, I have the right to be concerned :).



I have another nice story about the Lebanese from my own personal

experience. An old rich lady in Bakau has a "house servant", let's

call him Muhammed. She has him at her beck and call, 24 hours a day

he has to fear for her penetrating voice screaming for him. She will

not allow him any time off, he has to always be ready for some more

duties or chares. For this life he's paid next to nothing, and not=20

even that if the women for some reason, imagined or not decides he's

not been fast enough or done it right enough for her. So he can go=20

hungry for days. Still, he has nowhere to go, so he sticks with her,

his "master". Is this not slavery?



And the worst of it all: nobody can see on this lady that she is a

Lebanese, as she comes from a true Gambian family, her ancestors on=20

both sides are Gambians as long as anyone can follow. Scary, isn't

it - that being Lebanese then is not about race at all?



5 butut's worth from;



Jorn









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 05 Oct 1997 20:17:59 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Senegal: Dozens of civilians killed in Casamance in the

lasttwo

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,

Here is an Amnesty international news release on Cassamance. Note that the

is no Copyright but see the last part of the article.



Momodou Camara



---forwarded mail START---

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

* News Release Issued by the International Secretariat of Amnesty

International *



AI INDEX: AFR 49/03/97

25 September 1997



Senegal: Dozens of civilians killed in Casamance in the last two months



An Amnesty International delegation has just returned from an eight-day

visit to Casamance with alarming information about extrajudicial killings

and "disappearances" perpetrated by the Senegalese security forces since

July 1997.



The Mouvement des forces de[/]mocratiques de la Casamance (MFDC),

Democratic Forces of Casamance Movement, which has since 1982 been using

force in its demand for independence for this region of southern Senegal,

has also been responsible for deliberate and arbitrary killings during the

same period.



"Since July 1997 at least 30 civilians have been arrested by the

Senegalese security forces and have since been reported missing. The

majority are said to have been victims of extrajudicial killings and to

have been buried in communal graves not far from some military camps"

reports Amnesty International on the basis of its delegation's

investigations.



At 10.45pm on 25 August 1997 Edmond Se[/]kou Sadio, a barman in

Tile[\]ne, a district of Ziguinchor, was arrested by Senegalese soldiers at

his place of work in the presence of a number of witnesses. Nothing has

been heard of him since.



On 24 August 1997, Edgar Die[/]dhiou was at a party in his village at

Siganar Bouloup in the Department of Oussouye when he was arrested and

tortured by soldiers, who broke his leg. He was then taken in a military

vehicle in the direction of the National Training Centre for Agricultural

Technicians in Ziguinchor and has not been seen since. Information

obtained by Amnesty International delegation tells of communal graves

around this training centre and in other places, including military camps

such as those at Nyassia and near the airport at Ziguinchor.



The Amnesty International delegation also investigated the

"disappearance" of one of the four members of the MFDC executive committee,

Sarani Manga Badian, who was arrested at his home at approximately 9.30pm

on Sunday, 24 August 1997. "Sarani Badian was thrown to the ground and the

soldiers stamped on him, he was howling like a child and covered in

blood", recounted one of the witnesses to this arrest. His wife, who tried

to intervene, was struck and verbally threatened. Four days later, on 28

August, soldiers claimed that they had found Sarani Badian's body with his

throat cut. However, the body has still not been returned to the family and

no investigation or post-mortem examination has been ordered by the

Senegalese authorities.



"Many civilians have also been victims of torture and ill-treatment by

the Senegalese security forces" reports Amnesty International, citing the

case of a number of people who were burned with petrol-filled plastic

bottles. One of the victims, whom the delegates met in September 1997,

still bore the marks of the burns received as a result of this

ill-treatment. Other brutal treatments have been inflicted on civilians:

one was forced to drink the blood of one of his friends who had been killed

by soldiers and another, before being killed himself, was forced to eat

his own lips after they had been cut off by a soldier.



The Amnesty International delegation also investigated atrocities

perpetrated by the MFDC. During the night of 7 to 8 September 1997, armed

militants burst into the youth hostel in the village of Djinabar in the

Department of Se[/]dhiou, killing nine civilians. Injured survivors of the

attack told the Amnesty International delegation that the MFDC militants

had reproached them for dancing while they themselves were fighting for

Casamance independence. Among those killed were four children, including

two young girls, Timinadya Diatta, aged six and Nake[/]ba Diatta, aged

nine.



Amnesty International is still also concerned that more than 125

civilians arrested since April 1995 are still being held without trial in

Dakar and Ziguinchor prisons. After an in-depth investigation in the field

by an Amnesty International mission in January 1997, the human rights

organization believes that all or almost all of these prisoners are being

held hostage by the Senegalese Government in its negotiations with the MFDC

although there is no evidence that they were personally involved in any

criminal act.



Amnesty International has obtained strong evidence which shows that

the majority of these civilians were tortured during the first 10 days of

their detention. The organization considers that most of these civilians

are prisoners of conscience and demands their immediate and unconditional

release.



Amnesty International is calling on the two parties to immediately put

a stop to the murder and torture of civilians caught up in a military

conflict of which they are the principal victims. The organization is

urging the Senegalese authorities and the MFDC to respect the basic

humanitarian principles enshrined in common Article 3 of the four Geneva

Conventions of 1949 and, in particular, to treat civilians and people

taking no active part in the hostilities humanely and to prevent any

recourse to illegal executions and torture.

ENDS.../





****************************************************************

You may repost this message onto other sources provided the main

text is not altered in any way and both the header crediting

Amnesty International and this footer remain intact. Only the

list subscription message may be removed.

****************************************************************

---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 14:47:50 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Have you heard the Rumours

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



Perhaps we should address the plight of domestic servants/maids ("Mbindaan")

in The Gambia rather than pointing fingers at the Lebanese. Don't we have

many examples of native Gambians who exploit their domestic servants ways

similar to the example cited?



It may also be useful to examine the status of Gambian workers in general and

to suggest ways to improve their lot as well as means to effectively deal

with ALL those who abuse workers' rights!



Just my suggestions!



Amadou Scattred Janneh

(from the Smoky Mountain front)





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 23:36:51 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Rumours.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCD1E7.9A420600"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCD1E7.9A420600

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Ndey Fatou!

I think we can confront the issues you raised here frankly without =

being unnecessarily racist or overly xenophobic.



The first point relates to the Kuwait Debacle when about five young and =

one middle age Gambian women were recruited in the Gambia and sent to =

work in kuwait.And by the time our president passed through the Emirate =

on his way to perform the Hajj in Saudi Arabia,our sisters had already =

been in virtual slavery,working day and night for seven days a week.The =

violence and the inhuman treatment they received from their =

employers,especially after they had demanded to be sent back home is =

sickening,to say the least.The president was so shocked that all he =

could do was to buy back "his daughters" and send them back home to =

Gambia.



Now,how do we explain this? Regardless of the fact that Arab =

history,culture and lifestyle is full of slavery,especially black =

slavery,we must accept the brutal fact that it was black =

Gambians(entrepreneurs) who lied to and sold our sisters to the =

kuwaities,just like it has always been done since the first encounter =

between the Arabs and the black Africans almost one thousand six hundred =

years ago.Not even one of the six hundred black slaves that the Mansa of =

Mali brought with him during the hajj in the fifteenth century went back =

home.All of them were given to the then Arab kings and princes as =

gifts,and the fate of our these six sisters would have been the same if =

Mr.Jammeh had not passed through this country just at the right time and =

did the right thing .The way other people treat you depends more or less =

how you see and treat yourself.So,tomorrow,I will talk about the =

so-called Lebanese Thing!



Regards Bassss!



-----Original Message-----

From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie [SMTP:

Sent: 02 IaCIi CaECaiE, 1418 09:03 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Rumours.



Friends,

I think it is high time for

us Gambians abroad and those at

home to start speaking up for our

own safety and freedom.=20

I have been hearing rumors about

the inhumane way our so called

fellow African Arabian brothers

have been mistreating Gambians

leaving in their countries and even

in our own country as their

employees. One thing we Gambians

fail to realize is that these

people are always following their

interests and once they get it,

they will be done with us. Please

do not get me wrong now, there are

good and evil people in every race,

but some are more extreme than the

others. A case in point is the time

when our president went to one of

the Arabian countries and had to

buy his own people back for $1000

dollars for each person. This is

the most callous thing I have ever

heard since the end of slavery. I

would even give these people their

due, because it is their country

and they have their own laws with

regards to certain cases like this,

but it doesn't even justify their

inhumane acts. Anyway we Gambians

have to know that there are these

Arabs and Lebanese in our country

and they try, or even do behave

this same way. I believe, we

should never put up with this and

should put a stop to it.

There was a time when the owner of

Atsons(Adnan) slapped one of his

workers and the case was taken to

the labor department which ended up

in the police department and was

finally silence with nothing done.=20

Who knows what happened ? As usual

may be he paid off someone in the

police department and the case was

closed. This is what we should not

allow at all. We are selling our

own brothers to the enemy who came

in our country with intention of

making money (which I don't have

any problem with), but also

treating us as slaves or people

inferior to them.=20

Aliens in the Gambia are given more

privileges than us Gambians. This

is why they treat us anyhow and

will always get away with it. If

only we realize how painful and

degrading it is to go to a place

(Casino) and non Gambians look at

you as if you are in a wrong place

in your own country. This is

unheard of. The Gambia is not the

US.

Anyway there are more and more of

them coming from Senegal, Liberia

Sierra Leone and so forth, but

please let us act now and ask the

Gambia government to make and

enforce new laws for these foreign

people, who intend to have and open

businesses in our country for the

benifit, interest and well being of

the Gambian people as their

employees.

Thank You=20

Ndey Fatou.









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 5 Oct 97 14:12:46 PDT

From: TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION <

To:

Subject: SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <



List Managers,



I would appreciate it if you could subscribe my cousin Famalang Barrow at the

following address:



Thanks for all your efforts.



Pa-Abdou Barrow



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 17:40:33 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <



I have no clue what you what are trying to say. I can't help you because you

did not mention anything. Feel free to write and I might be able to help.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 21:41:36 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: education support

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-10-05 11:59:20 EDT, you write:



<< The above is my humble suggestion in this regard.

>>

Dear Latjor,



I think your suggestions are great. However I would appeal to everybody on

the list to contribute or come up with an idea that will enable a very

strategic and logistically efficient sysytem.



Hence the load would not burden a particular individual, let us all remember

that whatever the contribution we give, we are building blocks for a better

country.





momodou J



THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES !

PLEASE KEEP IT ALIVE !

READ A BOOK !



(TJF)



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 21:58:25 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <







Dear GL,



Kindly enlist Mbye Jobe and Ida Bah, there e-mail address is



thank you



momodou J



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 23:37:15 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



Famalang Barrow, Ida Bah & Mbye Jobe added to our "bantaba." Brief intros.

expected from these new members.



BTW, is Ida Bah my "lost" cousin (Jainaba Scattred's daughter)? If not,

welcome on board any way.



Amadou Scattred Janneh





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 03:52:12 -0400

From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Have you heard the Rumours

Message-ID: <01bcd22c$c1d9c640$c0101a26@latir>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:



>Perhaps we should address the plight of domestic servants/maids

("Mbindaan")

>in The Gambia rather than pointing fingers at the Lebanese. Don't we have

>many examples of native Gambians who exploit their domestic servants ways

>similar to the example cited?



I think both issues are worth discussing. On the Lebanese issue, I join

those who warn against generalisation. To begin with the demographics of the

"Lebanese" community in The Gambia differs completely today from say 30, 20

or even 15 years ago. There are many of Lebanese descent who are definitely

Gambian. These are people who were either born or spent most of their lives

in The Gambia. Indeed many of them have parents and grandparents who were

born in the country and consider it their own, and rightfully so. Many, if

not most, of these people are involved socially and culturally in the

mainstream goings-on of the country in aspects outside commerce.



There, however, quite a few who do not and in addition their are those of

who only recently immigrated to the country and, perhaps only naturally,

keep to themselves. It should be noted that there is a bit of a rift in

these groups of "Lebanese" and I have found that generally Gambian-Lebanese

(for lack of a better term) do not mix with these recent immigrants.



I think, however, it is the group who tend not to be involved in matters

outside commerce with mainstream Gambia and who are seen to be exploiting

the country and it's people who make up the general, if not misconstrued,

conception. I think all Gambians, both those of indigenous and

non-indigenous descent, have to make it clear to everyone that to be

accepted, it is expected that you involve yourself with the nation from

which you prosper. This will, of course, include the notion that if you are

to profit from a community, you must be a part of it and treat others in it

as you would treat your own.





>It may also be useful to examine the status of Gambian workers in general

and

>to suggest ways to improve their lot as well as means to effectively deal

>with ALL those who abuse workers' rights!



The problem of worker's rights in general, and specifically those of

domestic workers, is one that I believe can only be solved with compassion.

I have heard it said that some sort of minimum wage needs to be introduced

to really tackle the problem. This is a laudable idea but I believe a tad

unrealistic at our stage of economic development.



The problem, in my opinion, is that first we would have to agree on the

amount for an acceptable income of subsistence. How many dalasi a month does

a parent require in income to live, and provide for his or her family, an

acceptable standard of living. This question alone would be a huge issue for

nation debate.



Then we would heave to ask whether employers can afford that amount.

Regardless of the answer, I feel quite confident that we would see quite a

few people lose their jobs.



Going back to compassion, I believe that society in general must come to

terms that too many of our people work in an environment rife with

maltreatment and that as a society in general we must change our perception

of the people we hire. If that change includes more compassion,

understanding and respect then we would have come a long way without

drastic, ill-conceived measures where everyone will lose.



Peace.



Latir Gheran







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 09:24:13 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'Gambia-L'" <

Subject: Back again

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCD239.9F0FE880"



This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understand

this format, some or all of this message may not be legible.



------ =_NextPart_000_01BCD239.9F0FE880

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friends, some 7 weeks ago I started to face severe computor-problems.

Then after some weeks it all broke down. Comming up again a few days

only to have a new break down. Today I=B4m on again, and I=B4m sorry =

that I

can not read all 423 unread mails. But what worries me when just =

reading

a few is that due to copyrights, which I agree we must respect to avoid

a problem for the server, some really important news only will be

distributed behind scenes, in private. That means that the discussions

on the public Gambia-L will be too much small-talk. I beg that some of

you will take the time it takes just give in your own words a =

shortened

review of the important news, which is covered by the copyright

regulation. I=B4m about to leave for the Gambia, (november) and I=B4m

interessted in being updated on all the important issues. Specially =

also

the Casamance-conflict.=20

If we have to send our "news" as rumours and bushtalk I think it=B4s a

step backwards in the modern information-society.

Asbj=F8rn Nordam=20





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 09:04:30 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: 22 Rebels killed in weekend offensive

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



The conflict in the Casamance region is gradually turning into a

conflagration. Twenty-two rebels were reportedly killed by government troops

during an offensive last weekend. If you have aol, you can do a "news search"

using "Gambia" or "Senegal" as your keyword. Otherwise, join us in the Bush

for a complete update.



Amadou Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 10:05:06 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: President Kabbah's UN address

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Netters,



For those interested in the Sierra Leonean issues, you can find ousted

President Tejan kabbah's address to the UN general assembly at:



http://www.sulima.com/pubs/kba-un97.html





Regards,



Moe S. Jallow

=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 10:21:16 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



> Gambia-l:

>

> Famalang Barrow, Ida Bah & Mbye Jobe added to our "bantaba." Brief intros.

> expected from these new members.



Welcome new members!



Mbye, long time no see. But I remember you very well at Hopkinson Street.

You remember when we used to hang out at Ousainou Cham's ("chambers")

residence. How are the boys doing? I saw Ebrima Jallow in DC last year.

Babou Krubally is here in Atlanta...and Alagie Mballoh used to be a

member of the list. I hear that "Chambers" is in New York, is that so?



Hope everything is going OK with you and the family. Say hello to IDA and

the baby for me. Send me private e-mail when you have time.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



PS

Tell IDA that Dibs said HELLO.









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 10:57:31 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Back again

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Absjorn, you wrote:



> Friends, some 7 weeks ago I started to face severe computor-problems.

> Then after some weeks it all broke down. Comming up again a few days

> only to have a new break down.



Hey Absjorn,

Sound like you need a new computer, won't you say? :-))))))))))).



I was wondering where you were...but I guess you are busy supporting those

Danish boys. Will you be going to the game on saturday?? I bet I already

know the answer to that one :-)).



Have fun in the Gambia. BTW, what are you going for this time?



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 10:18:08 PDT

From: "Theodor Stenevang" <

To:

Subject: Generalizing

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Greetings,



I want to thank those of you on the list who emphasise on the importance

of avoiding generalizing and instead talk about specific examples.



Such a behavior is necessary especially when talking about the relations

between people of different backgrounds, in order not to fall into a

discussion stained by racism.



At every point, one should also watch up for mixing the facts with

fiction. "Do not believe everything you hear" is a saying known to most

people. Be careful to keep that frase in mind, a propos "rumours".



Racism works in all ways; from any colour to any colour.



Thanks for your attention,



Theodor Stenevang, Stockholm Sweden.









______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 13:13:48 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Have you heard the Rumours

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Latir, you wrote:



> Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:

>

> >Perhaps we should address the plight of domestic servants/maids

> ("Mbindaan")

> >in The Gambia rather than pointing fingers at the Lebanese. Don't we have

> >many examples of native Gambians who exploit their domestic servants ways

> >similar to the example cited?

>

> I think both issues are worth discussing. On the Lebanese issue, I join

> those who warn against generalisation.

>

> Peace.

>

> Latir Gheran

>



Latir,



Your analysis of the Lebanese situation was very articulate. On the

"Mbindaan" issue, however, I would like to say that it would be better if

the women on the list would get involved.



My observation of Gambia-L is that the men dominate, by a wide margin, on

almost all issues under discussion. Thus, I am appealing to all the female

netters to get involved in the discussions. Your ideas and opinions are

just as important as those of the men. Remember, the only stupid idea, is

the idea not expressed. And do not be intimidated into thinkinhg that you

will be hasseled if you say the wrong thing.



So go ahead, speak your minds (Gambian) women!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 10:25:11 PDT

From: "Theodor Stenevang" <

To:

Subject: List-policy

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Question:



What is the lists policy on mail of personal or private kind, which

concerns merely the sender and the recipient?



Propostition:



Unless a majority of the subscribers are acquainted even in the "real

world" outside the list, meaning that they have an interest in reading

all their friends conversations and greetings, couldn't such mail (pf

personal kind) be kept outside the list? This would diminish the number

of mails from the list, saving time for the subscribers when checking

the messages in order to see which ones they are interested in.



Theodor Stenevang, Stockholm Sweden



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 10:30:09 PDT

From: "Theodor Stenevang" <

To:

Subject: Learning mandinka and wolof

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Hello everybody,



What are the major mistakes made by foreigners starting to learn

mandinkan and/or wolof?



Is there a recongnized spelling-policy in these laguages, or are there

differences between different parts of the Gambia? Where can a reference

guide to this spelling be found?



What is a good hint to a beginner in mandinka / wolof?





Theodor Stenevang, Stockholm Sweden







______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 13:50:45 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: List-policy

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.971006133921.24873A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Theodor:

We have from time to time cautioned/informed list members to

send personal messages to the parties concerned. This way it would

reduce, like you stated, the volume of postings on gambia-l.

Perhaps another appeal is necessary.

Please let us all avoid

(myself included) sending private messages to the list.

If you are still learning to use your e-mail tool, perhaps

before sending a mail (of a private kind) to a list member, look

at his/her personal address at the top of his/her posting

(assuming he/she has sent a posting).

Otherwise send a private message to one of the list managers

for the current listing of the members and their addresses.

>From time to time, this list has been posted on gambia-l, which

should be used for future reference.



LatJor



On Mon, 6 Oct 1997, Theodor Stenevang wrote:



> Question:

>

> What is the lists policy on mail of personal or private kind, which

> concerns merely the sender and the recipient?

>

> Propostition:

>

> Unless a majority of the subscribers are acquainted even in the "real

> world" outside the list, meaning that they have an interest in reading

> all their friends conversations and greetings, couldn't such mail (pf

> personal kind) be kept outside the list? This would diminish the number

> of mails from the list, saving time for the subscribers when checking

> the messages in order to see which ones they are interested in.

>

> Theodor Stenevang, Stockholm Sweden

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 10:51:28 -0700 (PDT)

From: Sarian Loum <

To:

Subject: New alias name (Gampatriots@Corp)

Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9710061051.21042.sarian@groucho>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-MD5: JcTdXJbUM1x0qj6kh+0rig==



All,



I've created an alias that is totally independent of gambia-l to forward news to

interested parties. The name of the alias is Gampatriots@Corp as suggested by

Tamsir Mbai. I've added all the names who expressed interest in receiving

forwarded news. If you've express interest and you're not on the alias please

send me mail privately and I'll be more than happy to add you.



It will take 24 hours before Gampatriots will be operational. So wait until

tomorrow before you start sending stuff.



kind regards,



sarian





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 14:41:34 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Private Mail

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Latjor and other netters,



I assume that you are referring to my welcoming message. I apologize for

sending it to the list. You must remember though, that sometimes things

like that will happen from time to time unless of course your are

"perfect" or are dealing with a moderated list. Until then, to err is only

human.



Cheers :=))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))).



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 16:28:13 -0400

From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie <

To:

Subject: reply to "re:romours"

Message-ID: <



Basss!

First of all, I am not Racist and I am

not Xenophobic "fear and hatred of

strangers or foreigners".

Talking or stating wrong doings in my

country doesn't make me racist, neither

does it make me xenophobic. Does this

make anyone who expresses this same

feelings about their country or any other

country as I have a racist, or xenophobic?

I don't think so.

All my high school years, I have had a

lot of Lebanese and other non-Gambians

friends both old and young and I still do.

If I was xenophobic or racist , I would have

never mingled with them or even go to

their houses. Actually my roommate right

now at college is a Lebanese and I do not

think I would have cared or be this

hypocrite to leave with someone I "hate" or

"fear"(xenophobic). Please use another

term this is very extreme.

These are issues that need to be laid out

in the open, no matter who thinks its a

racist issue or creating an anti-immigrant

hysteria in the Gambia. This was not and

is not my intention when writing the issue

entitled "Rumours". I do not have

problems with any race or foreigner but

please do not exploit me in my own

country . I have been treated otherwise in

the Gambia, when I used to hang with my

Lebanese friends. Fortunately for me , I

was in a position where I could stand up

for myself and still remains to do so. What

about those who could not because of

circumstances? Do they always have to let

things slide and increase the chances of

them being treated anyhow? I do not think

so, so there is nothing wrong with me

giving my opinion on such a matter. The

fact is , its happening and someone has to

say it.

Peace !!! Till then

Ndey Fatou

K.S.U





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 16:44:32 -0400

From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie <

To:

Subject: Acknowledgement.

Message-ID: <



Moe S. Jallow,

I am glad that at least you

mentioned and encouraged the

participation of Gambian women on the

bantaba especially on issues related to

women. This is very supportive of you and

also hope that we will start contributing to

the progress of this net.

I would also like to add that

"WORDS" carry a lot of weight and once

it is transported, this process can never be

reversible. Therefore, all communicators

in this net should bare this in mind when

writing or replying to the net, or to other

members. It is utterly childish and

ridiculous to write sarcastic comments

that are not even worth stating. Let us

learn to be open minded in order to make

communication fruitful amongst us on the

net. Do not take things too personal and

know that we are all entitle to our

opinions, regardless of who agrees or

disagrees.



Ndey Fatou ,

K.S.U



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 17:18:20 -0400

From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie <

To:

Subject: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?

Message-ID: <



Amadou,

It is true that addressing the plight

of servants/maids (mbindaans) is

necessary to be discussed, but that does not

also mean that addressing the plight of

"exploited" Gambians in their country and

other people's countries should not be

addressed either. I am not pointing a

finger at anyone, but merely stating issues

that happen and people ignore it. The

worst thing that can happen to anyone is to

be treated negatively or be looked down

upon especially in your own country. If

anyone chooses to talk about the

exploitation of the "Mbindanns" in the

Gambia let them do so. I feel that it is as

important to talk about it as it is to talk

about the so called Gambians exploiting us

in our own country.

THANKS

NDEY FATOU.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 17:28:55 -0400

From: nj173949 (Ndey Fatou Jabbie) <

To:

Subject: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?

Message-ID: <



Amadou,

It is true that addressing the plight

of servants/maids (mbindaans) is

necessary to be discussed, but that does not

also mean that addressing the plight of

"exploited" Gambians in their country and

other people's countries should not be

addressed either. I am not pointing a

finger at anyone, but merely stating issues

that happen and people ignore it. The

worst thing that can happen to anyone is to

be treated negatively or be looked down

upon especially in your own country. If

anyone chooses to talk about the

exploitation of the "Mbindanns" in the

Gambia let them do so. I feel that it is as

important to talk about it as it is to talk

about the so called Gambians exploiting us

in our own country.

THANKS

NDEY FATOU.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 17:45:00 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Acknowledgement.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Ndey Fatou,



Once again, welcome to Gambia-L. The e-mail that I sent about the silence

of women on this list was not in any way a preconceived idea that women

are generally laid back on issues surrounding them. Rather, the purpose

was to bring out to light an observation that I deemed interesting to

note. I feel that, we as poeple, need to revisit the African woman's

plight of male violence, economical dependency and undemocratic idealism.

My superposition was that cyberspace was going to be the ultimate alley to

follow if are attain to a confrontational dialogue between the two sexes.

A phenomenom that might ultimately lead to reality from which women will

be freed from being subservient to the dominant patriachy.



How then can we focus our attention on the issues at hand without

disrespecting those who hold views different from ours? Do you think that

women should wait for "their" men to answer "their" own questions for

them? I bet you do NOT!



Thanks again.



Regards,

Moe s. Jallow



==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------















------------------------------



Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 15:42:35 -0700 (PDT)

From: Sarian Loum <

To:

Subject: Fwd: History Appreciation... :-)

Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9710061542.11553.sarian@groucho>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-MD5: pkd3eetHE6ppG86in5Y2nQ==



Found it amusing and thought some of you might be interested.



cheers,



sarian



------------- Begin Forwarded Message -------------



Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 14:27:11 -0700

From: Curtis.Vaughan@Ebay (Curtis Vaughan)

To: Oslynn.Witherspoon@Corp

Subject: Fwd: History Appreciation... :-)

Cc: bay-drum@tomato.com



Hello Oslynn,



Thank you for enlightening me, as I didn't know that we had such a

role in the most common events of life that everyone takes for granted.



Almost ashmed to say that I am a product of the Oakland

School District, I wasn't taught about our contributions

to this society, knowing that as African Americans, we

are typically blamed for America's problems.



It can be very demoralizing when all you ever hear is "The state of

Black Americans is worse than ever". If the Bloods and Crips don't

see a better way to exist, then why stop gang-banging? Why give up

$500 a day slingin' dope to work at McDonalds? Would you? If you know

you were going to die anyway, why not get paid before you meet your maker.



How can a race of people be held accountable when we could not learn

to read and write when we were dragged from the homeland to the new

world, which was only new to white people? If we don't seem to be

able to maintain the status quo, it is because no one allowed us

the right to live and strive to be constructive citizens.



Endentured servitude was not an option for Africans back in the

"good old days".



I read last week that the French Catholics apologized to French Jews

for "ignoring" the Holocaust. What about us? Frankly, I



Hopefully worth more that two cents,



Curtis Vaughan









----- Begin Included Message -----



>From Oslynn.Witherspoon@Corp Mon Oct 6 12:22:10 1997

Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 12:23:25 -0700 (PDT)

From: Oslynn Witherspoon <Oslynn.Witherspoon@Corp>

Subject: Fwd: History Appreciation... :-)

To: bay-drum@tomato.com

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-MD5: GQUo8XH5bKSCz5sAZjjWAQ==





Subj: thought for the day



Brothers and Sisters:



This is a story about groups of white people who were fed up with African

Americans, so they joined together and decided to wish us away.

After wishing so hard, they found themselves in a sort of

twilight zone where there was America without black people. At

first these "visionaries" breathed a sigh of relief. At last, they

said, "no more crime, drugs, violence and welfare, all the blacks have

gone"!! It makes you wonder... where would America be without us??



There are very few crops that have flourished because the nation was

built on a slave-supported system.



There are no cities with tall skyscrapers because Alexander Miles, a

black man, invented the elevator, and without it one finds great

difficulty reaching high floors.



There are few if any cars because Richard Spikes, a black man,

invented the automatic gear shift, Joseph Gammel, also black, invented

the supercharge system for internal combustion engines, and Garret A.

Morgan invented the traffic signals .



Furthermore, one could not use the rapid transit system because its

precursor was the electric trolley, which was invented by another

black man Elbert R. Robinson.



Even if there were streets on which cars and a rapid transit system

could operate, they were cluttered with paper because an African

American, Charles Brooks, invented the street sweeper.



There were few if any newspapers, magazines and books because John

Love invented the pencil sharpener, William Purvis invented the

fountain pen, Lee Burridge invented the type writing machine and W A.

Lovette invented the advanced printing press. They were all black.



Even if Americans could write their letters, articles and books, they

would not have been transported by mail because William Barry invented

the postmarking and canceling machine, William Purvis invented the

handstamp and Philip Downing invented the letter drop.



The lawns were brown and wilted because Joseph Smith invented the lawn

sprinkler and John Burr the lawn mower.



When they entered their homes, the found them to be poorly ventilated

and heated. You see, Frederick Jones invented the air conditioner and

Alice Parker the heating furnace.



Their homes were also filthy because Thomas W. Stewart invented the

mop and Lloyd P. Ray the dust pan.



Their children met them at the door barefooted, shabby, motley and

unkempt. But what could one expect, Jan E. Matzelinger invented the

shoe lasting machine, Walter Sammons invented the comb, Lydia O. Newman

invented the brush, Sarah Boone invented the ironing board and

George T. Samon invented the clothes dryer.



Finally, they were resigned to at least have dinner amidst all of this

turmoil. But here again, the food had spoiled because another black

man, John Standard invented the refrigerator.

No light to eat their spoiled meal because the filament within the

light bulb was invented by a black man.



WHAT WOULD THIS WORLD BE LIKE WITHOUT US??!!











----- End Included Message -----



------------- End Forwarded Message -------------







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 20:10:58 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?

Message-ID: <



Ndey Fatou:



Thank you very much for expressing your opinion, thus opening quite an

interesting debate. However, I feel the Lebanese people would not have had

the audacity to exercise such harsh maltreatments to Gambians or the

"M'bindaans", if our own system had not sold out to them!! Corruption in

The Gambia is inter-generational and the unfortunate circumstances you

outlined herein are reflections of the latter.



The other unfortunate thing though, is that Gambians do it too, and there is

no excuse for that either.



Will things ever change? Maybe Gambian men and women at home and abroad can

work together and make a difference!



Greetings to all.





Awa Sey







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 22:01:41 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Gambia says "End All Conflicts by 2000"

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



Our government wants a commitment from the international community to resolve

all conflicts peacefully by the year 2000. This was contained in a speech

delivered to the UN by our foreign minister, Omar Njie.



Find more in the Bush (Gampatriots, later).



Amadou





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 23:22:07 -0500 (EST)

From: Ousman Gajigo <

To:

Subject: request

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



This email is for people in the Gambia at the moment. I would really

appreciate it if one of you could send me the phone number of West

Coast Radio Station (the newest radio station).



Thank you



Ousman

%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%

Wolcott Hall 304

Wabash College

Crawfordsville, IN 47933

(phone): 765 361 7096

Fax: 765 361 6295

%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 01:16:18 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Ndey Fatou and Netters,



It is indeed very sad that we have not understood the purpose of

invigorating dialogue. The fear within ourselves has caused us the right

to true judgment of our own shortcomings thereby creating the downfall of

the very foundation we are so much in need of building. Many times the

issues have been acknowledged but only to be left to fade away. We are

angry about our own mishaps, yet we refuse to discuss the possible

solutions. We fear that we are treading through undistorted ground that

eventually will fall before our own eyes.



Time and time again, issues have been ignored because as we put it, they

are too sensitive to be discussed. Well, sensitive for whom, you might

ask. The very frame of our society is made of dividedness that we fail to

acknowledged as our weak points. Take for example the issues of biased

religious activities, female circumcision, polygamy, domestic violence and

lately the right to information. Each time an issue was brought up, there

was that someone who explained that it was too sensitive to discuss. Well,

that is total bull, if you ask me.



We are in a state of disharmony and yet we cannot even face the facts and

call a spade a spade. How then are we to ever develop the mutual

understanding of dialogue if we can't even accept that we are indeed

divided? Divided in the sense that we have no common ground for mutual

resolution of conflicts and issues. Gambia, like many other countries, is

heterogeneous mix of many tribes and cultures. We must first accept that

fact before anything else. It would be total ignorance to assume that just

because we are peaceful, that there is nothing wrong with our ways of

life. Until we can overcome the fear of truth, the dialogue will result to

nothing more than mere lambasting.



Religious discussions, for example, quickly sent some list members behind

closed doors. Oh yes, what about domestic violence and female mutilation?

What a joke that was! Such a list as Gambia-L boasts about having some of

the most educated Gambians but that's far from being useful if all we do

is identify the problems and dissolve the solutions. I think we better ask

ourselves : does education necessarily imply civilization? I would boldly

say NO.and that a man's academic qualifications does not necessarily mean

that he is a role model or respectable leader. But isn't that typical of

us Africans?



Until we can rid ourselves of the fear to talk about our own problems, I

think we should not be throwing stones as we live in our own little glass

houses. Until then, we will just have to keep on hoping that some day....





Regards,



Moe S. Jallow

=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 07 Oct 1997 15:20:16 +0100

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Press Release from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



FOROYAA, 36/97, 18-25 September

The Problem is almost solved

Press Release from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat

In a press release dated 13 September 1997 and distributed to all media

houses by the Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in The Gambia. Mr.

Baba Trawalley, the Khalifatul Masih IV of the world Ahmadiyya Muslim

Jamaat. Hazrat Mirza Tahir Ahmad wrote:

I am glad to inform the people of The Gambia that the most recent vital

decisions by the Right Honourable President Jammeh of The Gambia

regarding the nature of the Gambian Government and her unconditional

commitment to secularism and absolute justice are most cordially

welcomed by me.

His are the most wise and bold decisions which have dispelled all fears

regarding the Gambia being turned into an intolerant theocracy. The

entire world would be happy to listen to the President=92s statements as

widely published by the media. The world of Ahmadiyyat is in particular

pleased and indebted to the Right Honourable President for the said

decisions.

Even before the creation of this new hospitable climate, I had promised

the people of The Gambia that whatever may happen, the two Ahmadi

doctors, Dr. Laeeq Ahmad Ansari and Dr. Hameedullah Nusrat Pasha were

ordered by me to return to the Gambia immediately to reopen the closed

hospitals. This decision was motivated by my extreme sense of pain at

the thought of the suffering patients who needed their instant return.

As such, the earliest they could book their seats for The Gambia was on

Saturday, 13th September which they had done. I must beg pardon for an

unforseen delay postponing their return for a few days.

According to the immigration laws of the country, we have been served

notice my the immigration that they cannot visit the Gambia again

without seeking new permissions. The papers they have demanded will soon

be submitted and now it entirely depends on them how fast they can

process the papers and grant new permits.

It seems that by their sudden departure the earlier facilities were

completely withdrawn by the concerned government officials. I seek

pardon for any inconvenience caused to the people of The Gambia whom the

world Ahmadiyyat loves.

The Head of the Worldwide Ahmadiyya Movement in Islam, HAZRAT MIRZA

TAHIR AMHAD.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 18:54:46 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Senegalese troops kill 22 rebels in offensive

Message-ID: <19971007165515.AAA26240@default>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



A senior figure close to the MFDC leader, Edmond Bora, who is

known to favour peace with the government, has taken refuge in Gambia,

informed sources said, because of threats to his life.

The independent Dakar daily L'Aurore on Monday reported that Bora

had resigned from the MFDC because he could not agree with colleagues

on how to conduct peace negotiations.



Find more in the Bush (Gampatriots, later).





Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 13:26:14 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: World Bank Scholarship (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Here is some information that might interest some you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



===========================================================================

> The World Bank, with funding from the Government of Japan,

> established the World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program (WBGSP)

> for graduate studies in subjects related to economic

> development. This program, now known as the Regular Joint

> Japan/ World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program (JJ/WBGSP), is

> entering its tenth year. The program awards scholarships to

> individuals from World Bank member countries to undertake

> graduate studies at universities renowned for their development

> research and teaching. In its regular program, the JJ/WBGSP has

> awarded scholarships to nearly 900 scholars chosen from a total

> of over 19,000 applicants.

>

>

> * Basic Eligibility Criteria

>

> To apply for any JJ/WBGSP scholarship, applicants must

> meet the following specific criteria:

>

> . Be a national of a World Bank member country;

> . Be under forty-five years of age, and normally under age

> thirty-five;

> . Be in good health;

> . Be of good character;

> . Hold at least a bachelor's degree or its equivalent in a

> development-related field;

> . Have a least two (preferably four to five) years of

> recent professional experience in a field related to

> economic development, usually in their home country, and

> usually in public service, although strong candidates

> from the private sector will also be considered.

>

> Individuals applying for the regular JJ/WBGSP scholarship

> must also meet the following criteria:

>

> . Possess documentation showing that they have applied for

> a graduate degree program or its equivalent at two

> universities located in any World Bank member country;

> and

> . Propose a program of study related to development, which

> will usually be in a field such as economics, business,

> planning, or a related area; however, in recent years the

> program has made awards to individuals proposing to study

> in such fields as health, population, agriculture,

> engineering, marine resources, education, and other

> development-related subjects, provided the focus of the

> study program is on the public policy aspects of these

> fields.

>

> * Other Selection Criteria

>

> While applicants from all World Bank member countries may

> apply for a JJ/WBGSP scholarship, the programs give priority

> to:

>

> . World Bank countries currently eligible to borrow,

> especially low- and middle-income countries;

> . Women;

> . Applicants with few other resources and from lower social

> and economic classes;

> . Applicants who have not had previous opportunities or

> graduate study outside their home country; and

> . Applicants who do not already hold a graduate degree from

> an industrialized country.

>

> Staff of the World Bank Group, Executive Directors, Executive

> Directors' staff, consultants, and relatives of the

> aforementioned are excluded from consideration.

>

>

> * How to apply

>

> Application forms for the Regular Program in English,

> French, and Spanish are available from the JJ/WBGSP Secretariat

> at EDI from September 1997 through January 1998. Forms are also

> available at World Bank offices in many countries, and the

> Secretariat supplies forms to leading universities worldwide

> and to other donor agencies.

>

> * Address for inquiries and completed applications:

>

> The JJ/WBGSP Secretariat

> Room M-4017

> 1818 H Street, NW

> Washington, D.C. 20433

> USA

>

>

> For more details, browse:

> http://www.worldbank.org/html/edi/jjwbgsp.html

>

===========================================================================



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 15:33:15 -0700 (PDT)

From: Sarian Loum <

To:

Subject: Alias operational for news forwarding

Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9710071533.17558.sarian@groucho>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-MD5: NsgSCNW6NlBg3QFsKHPCcg==



All,



Gampatriots is up and running. Should you wish to be subscribed, send me mail

and I'll be more than happy to add you. Hope this will solve the Barry Mahon

problem thus everybody a happy camper!!!



cheers,



sarian



------------- Begin Forwarded Message -------------



Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 15:19:34 -0700 (PDT)

From: Sarian Loum <sarian@groucho>

Subject: Alias operational

To: Gampatriots@Corp

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-MD5: P4lQUnroV43un0zZdBfsYQ==



All,



We're in business, you can now start forwarding news to this alias. If I missed

anyone who requested subsripton then it was unintentional on my part. Kindly

send me mail and I'll add you.



cheers,



sarian





------------- End Forwarded Message -------------







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 07 Oct 1997 18:20:25 PDT

From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <

To:

Subject: gambia-l'ers........

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain





felow gambia-lers,

i must first begin, in the time i have conjured up, to

thank lat jor, momodou, a.s. janneh, and others like them and

commend them on their efforts to make the 1970 constitution and

the current operative ine available to you all. lat jor, i

will let you know when i get anything . i am ready to make

the copies myself if the hard-copy is mailed to me at;



Wesley foundation,

k.s.u. campus box 145,

frankfort, k.y. 40601,

u.s.a.



i am also wiling to make contributions in monetary terms, to

anyone who is going to copy, fax, or mail them to all

interested.



*******************************************************



pa mambuna, i will mail you private some time, i once met you

a lifetime ago at lexington. we are hoping to establish a

soccer team here, need veteran insight.



********************************************************



There have been a number of postings about the lebanese, arabs,

and mistreatment of workers. i hope to go in dept later (this

weekend) on this issue, but for now i just cannot pass but

comment on what someone said about setting minimum wages. we

must be reakistic here... this is the gambia we are talking

about. i make more money now (working two part-time jobs) a

month or so, than my uncle in njawara makes on all his

"to'lls" all year. how are we gonna set a minimum wage for a

struggling woman selling "gert'eh chaff" on the porch of the

n'arrs shop? how do we ensure that the m'bindaan she employs

get a certain wage if she doesn't make that much. does she pay

a percentage? how fair is that. we do not even collect taxes

on most of the income of gambians at home. there is just no

establishment capable of this. how would we tabulate the wages

of "merr ami's selling "m'burro-bullet" or "ice-i-wonjo" at the

primary, secondary, middle, and high schools.

don't anybody get me wrong, we had m'bindaans, i know

how they were treated. we would eat together, and our

m'bindaan's would never go home without taking their dinners

with them. i know , have seen instances where people will not

eat with their "jolas" -- as they may be called--, and do

not feel responsible to have them fed as long as they were

being paid their wages. i have also seen many m'bindaan's who

steal and lie, who are lazy do no work properly, and are

loudmouthed. but we must not generalize, treat everycase on

it's own...........will say more later///

also hopes to address the issue of lebanese and other

foreigners in the gambia, and those who are rightfully .gambians.



*********



keep the faith........

always be happy, remember, we are just "passing through this

life to get to the better"

have fun.til i log in again......



N J A G A.......IN H-B-LAND.





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 21:31:58 -0500

From: Tamsir Mbai <

To:

Subject: Re: request

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 11:22 PM 10/6/97 -0500, Ousman Gajigo wrote:

"This email is for people in the Gambia at the moment. I would really

appreciate it if one of you could send me the phone number of West

Coast Radio Station (the newest radio station)."



Ousman, i am not in The Gambia but something in your message caught

my attention. The name of the radio station in question drove a chilly

reminder through my spine. I just hope that the name has no bearing to the

"west coast/east coast" rivalry that we have come to know in the United

States' music industry.

On behalf of Ousman (if you don't mind, Ousman), i thus redirect his

question to Tombong Saidy, being that Tombong is the head of both Radio

Gambia and Gambia Television. Also Tombong, can you offer any insights as to

the affiliations of this new radio station in terms of it's allegiance to

the "American East/west coasts." I hope there is no correlation. If that is

the case, then i pray that God bless the radio station. Otherwise, I will

assume that you know what to do Tombong. We don't need a coastal war in The

Gambia.

I hope i'm not being seen as paranoid here. I do realise that The

Gambia is on the west coast of Africa, and that that would be a legitimate

reason for the name of the radio station. Nevertheless, i can't help but

think about what is going on in the U.S.

Thanx all. God bless.

It's Tamsir.







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 09:25:31 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Any Gambia-Lers in France???

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello G-Lers,



Are there any Gambia-Lers living in France? I am interested in making

contacts with those Gambians so as to inquire about temporary

accomodations during the 1998 world cup between the dates of June 10 thru

July 12, 1998. If you know of any Gambians (or friends of Gambians) living

in either Bordeaux or Marseille, please send me some info at my private

e-mail address below.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 12:26:26 -0500 (CDT)

From: Paul Jammeh <

To: To: GAMBIA-L:@student-mail.jsu.edu,

Subject: Please add new member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi list managers (Dr. Janneh, Ndow etc.)

Please add Lala Jabang to the list. She is very much interested in

becoming a member of the Gambia-l. She is a Gambian and go to the same

school with me. Her address is



Thanks for the time.

God Bless Gambia-l

PAUL D JAMMEH.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 19:22:09 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Members

Message-ID: <19971008172246.AAA47250@default>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Modou Sidibeh and Ebrima Jawara have been added to the list. Welcome

to Gambia-l, you can send your introductions to:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu



Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 10:46:10 -0700 (PDT)

From: Sarian Loum <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9710081046.26301.sarian@groucho>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-MD5: zSAYJMJDV4MBaLeO6GNkVg==



All,



Lala Jabang has been added to the list. Welcome aboard and please send in your

intro to



regards,



sarian





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 20:57:09 -0700

From: "Bass Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: New Members

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



ELAKEH!

PLEASE,KINDLY SEND ME ALL THE MAILS TO THE TWO LISTS(GAMBIA-L,BUSH LIST)

OF YESTERDAY.I WAS CHANGING MY COMPUTER AND MAIL PROFILE AND I ACCIDENTALLY

LOST ALL THE MAILS THAT CAME YESTER(7th OCT.)



MY REGARDS TO THE FAMILY.....................



BASSSS!



----------

> From: Camara, Momodou <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: New Members

> Date: Wednesday, October 08, 1997 10:22 AM

>

> Modou Sidibeh and Ebrima Jawara have been added to the list. Welcome

> to Gambia-l, you can send your introductions to:

> gambia-l@u.washington.edu

>

> Regards

> Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 14:17:17 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Any Gambia-Lers in France???

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Thank you all those who responded to my inquiry, especially Monsieur

Lamin.



I will remember you in my prayers.



Good luck!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 14:53:53 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarding an itro.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII











NAME: Ebrima Jawara;

OCCUPATION: MSc Student (Agricultural Economics) at the University of

Reading;

HOBBIES/INTERESTS: Rugby, Golf, Weight-lifting, Shooting, volleyball;

MARITAL STATUS: Single.



Tony Loum





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 19:59:11 -0400

From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: Deja News - Article

Message-ID: <01bcd446$2cbb4180$e40c1a26@latir>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



The following is a link on the Web to an article that appeared in the

soc.religion.islam newsgroup. In it a brief reference is made to the

situation with the Ahmadi movement back home and a connection to Saudi

Arabia.



http://xp8.dejanews.com/getdoc.xp?recnum=6621680&server=db97p4x&CONTEXT=8763

54193.1852244179&hitnum=44



Of course, the article is also available in "the Bush".



Peace.



Latir Gheran





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 8 Oct 97 16:58:25 PDT

From: TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION <

To:

Subject: NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <



I apologize if my message was vague. I was putting in a request for any of the

the Subscription managers to enlist my cousin Famalang Barrow as a new

member to Gambia-L. His e-mail address is



Thanks......Pa-Abdou





wrote:

I have no clue what you what are trying to say. I can't help you because you

did not mention anything. Feel free to write and I might be able to help.



ABARROW wrote:

List Managers,



I would appreciate it if you could subscribe my cousin Famalang Barrow at the

following address:



Thanks for all your efforts.



Pa-Abdou Barrow







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 20:16:52 -0400

From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

Message-ID: <01bcd448$a5230200$e40c1a26@latir>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Here is a release I found in a Usenet newsgroup. I post it only for

discussion/information purposes and not as an advocate for or against

anything in it.



Peace.



Latir Gheran





****************************************************************************

***

2 September 1997



AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE HUMAN RIGHTS ACTION

NETWORK (AAASHRAN)



GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

CASE NUMBER: GA9711.FGM



ISSUES: Freedom from discrimination; freedom from cruel, inhuman, or

degrading treatment; freedom of expression



FACTS OF THE CASE: On 17 May 1997, Gambia Telecommunications (GAMTEL), a

state-owned company that controls radio and television stations with the

largest audiences in the country, issued a statement prohibiting programs or

news items that "either seemingly oppose female genital mutilation or tend

to

portray the medical hazard about the practice." The new policy requires that

all programs be previewed to ensure compliance and calls for the active use

of the media to support female genital mutilation.



On 27 May 1997, the Gambia Committee on Traditional Practices (GAMCOTRAP), a

non-governmental organization, delivered a statement to Gambian President

Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh condemning the new policy. GAMCOTRAP has been campaigning

for the end of female genital mutilation since 1984.



It is estimated that 70-80% of women in Gambia undergo female genital

mutilation, also known as female circumcision. The procedure is typically

performed on girls between five and twelve years old by non-medical

personnel

with crude and unsterile equipment, and without anesthetic. Supporters of

the procedure defend it as a means of ensuring a women's virginity by

suppressing her sexual desires, thereby making her more suitable for

marriage.



There is no evidence that female genital mutilation improves the health of

the child in any way. To the contrary, infection, excessive bleeding,

severe

pain during urination, menstruation, sexual intercourse, and childbirth,

psychological trauma, and death are common consequences of the operation.

In April 1997, the World Health Organization, the U.N. Children's Fund

(UNICEF), and the U.N. Population Fund (UNPF) appealed to governments to

support efforts to end female genital mutilation. The World Medical

Association adopted a statement on female genital mutilation in October 1993

at the 45th World Medical Assembly in which it "condemns the practice of

genital mutilation including circumcision where women and girls are

concerned

and condemns the participation of physicians in the execution of such

practices."



Female genital mutilation constitutes a serious violation of international

human rights standards, including those enumerated in the U.N. Convention on

the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the

U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child (Rights of the Child Convention),

and the African Charter on Human and People's Rights (the African Charter),

which are all legally binding on Gambia as a State Party.

Under CEDAW:



* States Parties shall refrain from engaging in any act or practice of

discrimination against women and to ensure that public authorities and

institutions shall act in conformity with this obligation and to take all

appropriate measures, including legislation, to codify or abolish existing

laws, regulations, customs and practices which constitute discrimination

against women (Article 2);



*shall take all appropriate measures to modify the social and cultural

patterns of conduct of men and women, with a view to achieving the

elimination of prejudices and customary and all other practices which are

based on the idea of inferiority or the superiority of either of the sexes

or

on stereotyped roles for men and women (Article 5); and



*shall take all appropriate measures to eliminate discrimination against

women in all matters relating to marriage and family relations and shall

ensure the

interests of the children shall be paramount (Article 16).

Under the Rights of the Child Convention:



* States Parties shall take all effective and appropriate measures with a

view to bolishing traditional practices prejudicial to the health of

children

(Article 24);



* shall condemn all forms of physical and mental violence, injury or abuse,

neglect or negligent treatment, maltreatment or exploitation, while in the

care of

parents, legal guardians or any other person who has the care of the child

(Article 19); and



* shall ensure that no child shall be subject to torture or other cruel,

inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment (Article 37).

Under the African Charter:



* Every individual shall have the right to enjoy the best attainable state

of physical and mental health (Article 16);



* States Parties shall take the necessary measures to protect the health of

their people (Article 16); and



* shall ensure the elimination of every discrimination against women and

also censure the protection of the rights of the women and the child as

stipulated in

international declarations and conventions (Article 18).



(Sources of information on this case include: Equality Now Alert, July 1997;

the World Medical Association; Female Genital Mutilation: A Call for Global

Action, by Nahid Touia; El Nadim Center for the Management and

Rehabilitation

of Victims of Violence; the New England Journal of Medicine, v. 331, 15

September 1994, no. 11; International Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics

46

(1994), 127-135, and Amnesty International.)



RECOMMENDED ACTION: Please send telexes, telegrams, faxes, or airmail

letters:



* condemning female genital mutilation as a practice with no legitimate

medical basis;



* expressing concern about the harmful effects of female genital mutilation

on the health of women and female children; and



* calling on GAMTEL to reverse its decision to prohibit the broadcasting of

programs that oppose female genital mutilation.



APPEAL AND INQUIRY MESSAGES SHOULD BE SENT TO:



Mr. Bakary Njie

Managing Director of GAMTEL

Banjul, GAMBIA

fax: 011-220-226699



President Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh

President of the Republic of Gambia

Banjul, GAMBIA

telex: 2240



COPIES TO:



Equality Now

P.O. Box 20646

Columbus Circle Station

New York, NY 10023



Please send copies of your appeals, and any responses you may receive, or

direct any questions you may have to Elisa Munoz, AAAS Science and Human

Rights Program, 1200 New York Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20005; tel. 202-326-

6797; email



The keys to effective appeals are to be: courteous and respectful; accurate

and precise; impartial in approach; and as specific as possible regarding

alleged violation and the international human rights standards and

instruments that apply to the situation. Reference to your scientific

organization and professional affiliation are always helpful.



To ensure that appeals are current and credible, please do not continue to

write appeals on this case after 90 days from the date of the posting unless

an update has been issued.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 12:38:22 +0100

From: "<

To: <

Subject: Re: request /Reply to West Coast Radio Tel etc

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Hi Folks,

Mr Mbai, I think I can reassure that West Coast radio has no relation or

bearing to U.S. West/East Coast rivalry..This is a British-owned Radio

Station that has jsut joined the airwaves and is very tourist-oriented..so

rest easy



On the other hand, the Tel. no. for West Coast Radio is 460911..from

Gamtel..for Mr. Gajigo



--pmj--------

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 10:09:51 GMT+1

From: "Heidi Skramstad" <

To:

Subject: Re: Learning mandinka and wolof

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Hello Theodor,



as somebody who have tried to learn both, I may have something to contribute.

(I am a Norwegian social anthropologist)



> What are the major mistakes made by foreigners starting to learn

> mandinkan and/or wolof?



You cannot learn both properly unless you stay for years, think

carefully whom you need to talk to before you start.

I was adviced to learn wollof since I was supposed to do my fieldwork

in an urban area, and that was a good advice. I started to learn

wollof, but suddenly found that most of my friends and informants

were mandinkas and some of them hardly understood wollof. So the next

time I came I started to learn mandinka (it is no secret that it

will take a lot more time before I become fluent in Mandinka, in

Wollof I am better but "Sabu do fout boppa am" (soap does not wash

itself), it is just that I am jealous of those who could concentrate

on one, and be closer to the stage where jokes are understood. .



If you want to do your study in Banjul, Bakau or Serakunda, I think

wollof is best. Most of the non-mandinkas who have grown up in this

area, don't understand mandinka.



If you want to do your study outside these three areas, it would be

smart to find out what language you will need by talking to those who know

the place.





> Is there a recongnized spelling-policy in these laguages, or are there

> differences between different parts of the Gambia? Where can a reference

> guide to this spelling be found?



> What is a good hint to a beginner in mandinka / wolof



When you are in the Gambia, I would recommend you contact the

American peacecorps and get the names of the teachers they use/used.

These are trained to teach languages and know how to do it

systematically. I had two former peacecorps teachers (Edward DaCosta

and Musa Saine) and two others and there was an enormous difference.

One of the others was a teacher who knew a lot about Mandinka

culture and language, but the fact that the peace-corpse teachers

were experienced in teaching foreigners, made a big difference.

The price (almost 50D per hour) may seem high in a Gambian context -

many other gambians were shocked and said they could do it at much

lower rate, but for me it was really worth it.





Best regards and good luck!





Heidi Skramstad



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 10:54:09 +0000

From: Barry Mahon <

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:

>

> Here is a release I found in a Usenet newsgroup. I post it only for

> discussion/information purposes and not as an advocate for or against

> anything in it.

>

I am sure my boss Mr Bakary Njie will be delighted to receive all of

these messages <VBG>



There is a new boss of the newly named GTVRS (Gambia TV and Radio

Services) - Tombong Saidy - former ambassader to the US I think?? and he

has rescinded the notice following some input from State House, if my

memory serves me well.



It probably doesn't change much in reality.



Bye, Barry





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 18:01:26 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd mail from Momodou Buhary ) Anyone Out There?

Message-ID: <19971009160127.AAA48226@default>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



> > To:

> > Subject: Anyone Out There?



> > Knock. Knock. Anyone out there? Or is everyone hiding in the bush? Or is

> > my connection to Gambia-l faulty? I have not received any mail for some

> > days and I'm just wondering. If everyone is hiding in the bush, please

> > add me to the bush list. Thanks.

> > Buharry.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 19:49:41 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Katim!

Thanks for your efforts in resubscribing me. I must say that I

was really surprised when I got my mail sent back to me saying that I

was not subscribed to Gambia-l. I wondered really hard as to why I would

be unsubscribed and even if I were to be unsubscribed why I wasn=B4t

informed.



You wrote:

> we get copies of *all* error messages so you can see why someone

> would just go ahead and unsubscribe the offending address.

> =



I would appreciate it if the list managers could clarify this for me.

If someone sends a post that generates an error message, does the post

get sent back to the sender? I=B4m curious because ALL of the posts that =

I

have sent before being informed today that I=B4ve been unsubscribed have

been ok - i.e., I=B4ve had them sent to me through Gambia-l. None has bee=

n

returned with an error message. The last time I sent a post was 4th.

October and it got through fine. =



Part of the resubscription message read:



> it is required that you send your postings from that address, unless th=

e

> list does not require subscription for posting.



I have never sent anything to Gambia-l from another address. So I=B4m

wondering: what else can someone do to generate error messages?



I have a suggestion. I don=B4t know how feasible it is though. If error

messages are repeatedly generated, is it possible to inform the

subscriber and possibly let him/her know that error messages are being

generated and that if this continues it can lead to him/her being

unsubscribed. This might be better than just unsubscribing someone

without warning.

Katim=B4s suggestion might be the reason I was unsubscribed. However, if=



posts that generate error messages are returned to sender then this did

not happen in my case because I did not get my messages returned. Maybe

the other list managers can help me understand why I was unsubscribed so

that if it is something that I can help, I would not repeat it. Better

still, maybe the person who unsubscribed me can explain the reason

better than the other list managers. Thanks.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Katim S. Touray wrote:

> =



> Hi Momodou,

> =



> i'm sorry to hear that you've been unsubscribed. i think it must have =

been

> done after the list server generated numerous error messages from your =

mail

> box. we get copies of *all* error messages so you can see why someone

> would just go ahead and unsubscribe the offending address.

> =



> anyway, you'll be re-subscribed shortly. and sorry for any inconvenien=

ce

> caused.

> =



> have a great weekend!

> =



> Katim

> =



> ----------

> > From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

> > To: at137@columbia.edu; dekat@itis.com

> > Cc:

> > Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?

> > Date: Thursday, October 09, 1997 5:30 PM

> >

> > Hi!

> > I sent the message below to check why I have not received any mail=



> > lately and got the shocking message that I am not subscribed to

> > Gambia-l. Have I been unsubscribed without being informed? If so, by =

who

> > and why? Hoping to get a reply.

> > Buharry=

=2E

> > ---------------------------------------------------------------------=

----

> >

> > >

> > >

> gambia-l@u.washington.edu.

> > > Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subscri=

be,

> > > send mail to

> > >

> > > subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name

> > >

> > > This message cannot be resent again from your address shown above,

> unless

> > > its body is slightly modified.

> > >

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=

-----

> ---

> > > >From

> > > Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu

> [140.142.13.230])

> > > by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) w=

ith

> ESMTP

> > > id FAA40176 for <

Oct

> 1997 05:48:14 -0700

> > > Received: from mb05.swip.net (mb05.swip.net [193.12.122.209])

> > > by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) wit=

h

> ESMTP

> > > id FAA21928 for <

997

> 05:48:12 -0700

> > > Received: from dialup170-1-6.swipnet.se (dialup170-1-6.swipnet.se

> [130.244.170.6])

> > > by mb05.swip.net (8.8.6/8.8.6) with SMTP

> > > id OAA06948 for <

> > > Thu, 9 Oct 1997 14:48:10 +0200 (MET DST)

> > > Message-ID: <

> > > Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 14:49:07 -0700

> > > From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

> > > X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0C-Tele2 (Win95; I; 16bit)

> > > MIME-Version: 1.0

> > > To:

> > > Subject: Anyone Out There?

> > > Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3Diso-8859-1

> > > Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

> > >

> > > Knock. Knock. Anyone out there? Or is everyone hiding in the bush? =

Or

> is

> > > my connection to Gambia-l faulty? I have not received any mail for =

some

> > > days and I=3DB4m just wondering. If everyone is hiding in the bush,=



> please

> > > add me to the bush list. Thanks.

> > > Buh=

arry.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 20:12:55 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To: "Camara, Momodou" <

Cc:

Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Momodou!

Thanks a lot for your efforts.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Camara, Momodou wrote:

> =



> I have just sent a command to the listprocessor to add you again. The

> problem could be your server.

> =



> The list has been set to delete e-mail addresses when they generate

> error messages. I am sending a comy of this mail to Abdou, Tony and

> Katim so that they could chech what was wrong.

> =



> I will forward your mail to the list later and hope that you get a

> copy too.

> =



> Momodou Camara

> =



> On 9 Oct 97 at 15:42, MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:

> =



> > Hi Momodou!

> > Being one of the list managers, could you please let me know why

> > I

> > have been unsubscribed from Gambia-l? I have tried to send two

> > messages but received the replies below. Sorry for sending this to

> > your 2 addresses but I=B4m not sure which one is right or which one i=

s

> > working. Thanks.

> > Buharry.

> > --------------------------------------------------------------------

> > -----

> > >

> > >

on.edu.

> > > Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subscri=

be,

> > > send mail to

> > >

> > > subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name

> > >

> > > This message cannot be resent again from your address shown above, =

unless

> > > its body is slightly modified.

> > > -------------------------------------------------------------------=

------------

> > > >From

> > > Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.=

33.5])

> > > by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) w=

ith ESMTP

> > > id GAA17626 for <

Oct 1997 06:30:07 -0700

> > > Received: from mb05.swip.net (mb05.swip.net [193.12.122.209])

> > > by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) wit=

h ESMTP

> > > id GAA22218; Thu, 9 Oct 1997 06:30:03 -0700

> > > Received: from dialup177-1-3.swipnet.se (dialup177-1-3.swipnet.se [=

130.244.177.3])

> > > by mb05.swip.net (8.8.6/8.8.6) with SMTP

> > > id PAA11483;

> > > Thu, 9 Oct 1997 15:29:59 +0200 (MET DST)

> > > Message-ID: <

> > > Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 15:30:56 -0700

> > > From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

> > > X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0C-Tele2 (Win95; I; 16bit)

> > > MIME-Version: 1.0

> > > To: at137@columbia.edu, dekat@itis.com

> > > CC:

> > > Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?

> > > References: <

> > > Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3Dus-ascii

> > > Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

> > >

> > > Hi!

> > > I sent the message below to check why I have not received any ma=

il

> > > lately and got the shocking message that I am not subscribed to

> > > Gambia-l. Have I been unsubscribed without being informed? If so, b=

y who

> > > and why? Hoping to get a reply.

> > > Buh=

arry.

> > > -------------------------------------------------------------------=

------

> > >

> > > >

> > > >

gton.edu.

> > > > Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subsc=

ribe,

> > > > send mail to

:

> > > >

> > > > subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name

> > > >

> > > > This message cannot be resent again from your address shown above=

, unless

> > > > its body is slightly modified.

> > > > -----------------------------------------------------------------=

--------------

> > > > >From

> > > > Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu [140.14=

2.13.230])

> > > > by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05)=

with ESMTP

> > > > id FAA40176 for <

9 Oct 1997 05:48:14 -0700

> > > > Received: from mb05.swip.net (mb05.swip.net [193.12.122.209])

> > > > by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) w=

ith ESMTP

> > > > id FAA21928 for <

1997 05:48:12 -0700

> > > > Received: from dialup170-1-6.swipnet.se (dialup170-1-6.swipnet.se=

[130.244.170.6])

> > > > by mb05.swip.net (8.8.6/8.8.6) with SMTP

> > > > id OAA06948 for <

> > > > Thu, 9 Oct 1997 14:48:10 +0200 (MET DST)

> > > > Message-ID: <

> > > > Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 14:49:07 -0700

> > > > From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

> > > > X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0C-Tele2 (Win95; I; 16bit)

> > > > MIME-Version: 1.0

> > > > To:

> > > > Subject: Anyone Out There?

> > > > Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3Diso-8859-1

> > > > Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

> > > >

> > > > Knock. Knock. Anyone out there? Or is everyone hiding in the bush=

? Or is

> > > > my connection to Gambia-l faulty? I have not received any mail fo=

r some

> > > > days and I=3DB4m just wondering. If everyone is hiding in the bus=

h, please

> > > > add me to the bush list. Thanks.

> > > > B=

uharry.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 14:41:29 -0400

From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

To: "Gambia-L" <

Subject: Gambia in the News (9 Oct)

Message-ID: <01bcd4e2$f577d560$f70e1a26@latir>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



A Beechcraft BE200 on a flight from Las Palmas has crashed en route to

Yundum airport this morning. Of the nine people on board, two Spanish crew

and the rest German tourists, one, a child, is believed to have survived

with minor injuries.



Reuters has reported that witnesses said the plane crashed at Kebujeh, about

two miles from the airport while AFP reported that Civil Aviation

authorities said the plane crashed near the village of Serrekunda Nding.



The plane took off from the Canary Islands around midnight and is said to

have crashed around 4 AM.



According to The Associated Press, Canarias Compania Naysa, the Spanish

company that owned the plane, said the crash was due to a storm but they

gave no further details on the crash. Claude Jensen, a spokesman for the

Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), told AP that the cause of the crash

was still being investigated and that the airport had lost contact with the

plane

shortly before the crash occurred.



(Source: AFP, AP & Reuters)



Of course, you can read the details in "the Bush".



Latir Gheran







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 18:40:00 -0400

From: Joanna Azzi <

To:

Subject: INTRODUCTION

Message-ID: <



HI EVERYONE!



MY NAME IS JOANNA AZZI. I AM 22

YEARS OLD AND A COMPUTER SCIENCE

MAJOR AT THE K.S.U.

ITS A GREAT PLEASURE TO BE PART OF

THE 'BANTABA'.



THANKS.

JOANNA.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 19:47:07 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <



Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in

Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Please

give me your fair assessement on this.Isn't it about time we are part of the

NEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.There are three

options to restore democracy in some countries in Africa:-

1 Deplomacy

2 Economic embargo

3 Military intervention

Soft talking deplomacy has done very little in solving international

disputes.It wouldn't help in Africa.

Has Economic Embargo been an effective tool any where in the world? No.It did

not work in Cuba nor in North Korea nor Libya and the list goes on.

Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restore peace

and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia and Haiti

..I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.

Your consent?



------------------------------ GAMBIA-L Digest 89Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: Rumours.by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)2) New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)3) Re:Rumoursby chakys@image.dk 4) education supportby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 5) Hello everyoneby "Alex P.Swarray" < alexp@login.eunet.no 6) Have you heard the Rumoursby "< JGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 7) Fwd: Senegal: Dozens of civilians killed in Casamance in thelasttwoby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)8) Re: Have you heard the Rumoursby ASJanneh@aol.com 9) RE: Rumours.by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 10) SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBERby TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 11) Re: SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBERby Aueu68@aol.com 12) Re: education supportby MJagana@aol.com 13) Re: SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBERby MJagana@aol.com 14) New membersby ASJanneh@aol.com 15) Re: Have you heard the Rumoursby "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net 16) Back againby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 17) 22 Rebels killed in weekend offensiveby ASJanneh@aol.com 18) President Kabbah's UN addressby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)19) Re: New membersby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)20) Re: Back againby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)21) Generalizingby "Theodor Stenevang" < stenevang@hotmail.com 22) Re: Have you heard the Rumoursby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)23) List-policyby "Theodor Stenevang" < stenevang@hotmail.com 24) Learning mandinka and wolofby "Theodor Stenevang" < stenevang@hotmail.com 25) Re: List-policyby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 26) New alias name (Gampatriots@Corp)by Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM 27) Re: Private Mailby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)28) reply to "re:romours"by Ndey Fatou Jabbie < NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu 29) Acknowledgement.by Ndey Fatou Jabbie < NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu 30) reply to "have you heard the rumours ?by Ndey Fatou Jabbie < NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu 31) reply to "have you heard the rumours ?by nj173949 (Ndey Fatou Jabbie) < NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu 32) Re: Acknowledgement.by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)33) Fwd: History Appreciation... :-)by Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM 34) Re: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?by BAKSAWA@aol.com 35) Gambia says "End All Conflicts by 2000"by ASJanneh@aol.com 36) requestby Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu 37) Re: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)38) Press Release from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaatby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 39) Senegalese troops kill 22 rebels in offensiveby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)40) World Bank Scholarship (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)41) Alias operational for news forwardingby Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM 42) gambia-l'ers........by "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com 43) Re: requestby Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu 44) Any Gambia-Lers in France???by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)45) Please add new memberby Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu 46) New Membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)47) New Memberby Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM 48) Re: New Membersby "Bass Drammeh" < Kolls567@qatar.net.qa 49) Re: Any Gambia-Lers in France???by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)50) Forwarding an itro.by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 51) Deja News - Articleby "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net 52) NEW MEMBERby TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 53) fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATIONby "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net 54) Re: request /Reply to West Coast Radio Tel etcby "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 55) Re: Learning mandinka and wolofby "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no 56) Re: fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATIONby Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 57) (Fwd mail from Momodou Buhary ) Anyone Out There?by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)58) Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 59) Re: Error Condition Re: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out Thereby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 60) Gambia in the News (9 Oct)by "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net 61) INTRODUCTIONby Joanna Azzi < ja132509@gwmail.kysu.edu 62) REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAby Hous@aol.com 63) Zone II soccer contributionsby Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu 64) Re: Rumoursby Aueu68@aol.com 65) Fwd: Hi - New Memberby MJagana@aol.com 66) Re: fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATIONby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)67) NEWS: Nigeria's Role in Sierra Leoneby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)68) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)69) Re: Zone II soccer contributionsby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)70) GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winnersby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)71) Re: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winnersby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)72) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 73) NIGERIA: "Fraud" Ring Busted!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)74) Introductionby lamin marenah < keita@rocketmail.com 75) Re: Zone II soccer contributionsby Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu 76) Observer e-mail accountby "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 77) Re: Zone II soccer contributionsby MSarr27100@aol.com 78) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 79) New Membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)80) Re: Learning mandinka and wolofby "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 81) Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?by Abdou Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu 82) Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 83) subscribing a new memberby "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 84) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 85) Re: NIGERIA: "Fraud" Ring Busted!by Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 86) Re: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winnersby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com 87) Re: Observer e-mail accountby Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 11:48:32 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rumours.Message-ID: <19971005094946.AAC19124@default>On 4 Oct 97 at 19:32, Hous@aol.com wrote:> I am not speaking for sister Ndeye Fatou but I have heard alot about> some these Lebanese.I am a sarahulay and most my family once lived> in Sierra Leone.Belief me these people told me a lot about some of> these Lebanese.The economic of Sierra Leone has a lot to do with> some of the Lebanese.they virtually controled the then Siaka> Steven government.They smuggled out all the from Sierra Leone.Some> of our Gambians who were then involved in the diamond business> suffered a lot from the hands of those Lebanese .If> Lebanese suspect any one is involved in smuggling diamond ,they> would report> you to the authorities .Mostly it will boil down to paying hefty> fines or bribes.We should not let them infiltrate our government.> Some of them are really unscrupulous.Let's watch out for some of> them.Not all of them are bad.Sister Nedeye Fatou could you be little> bit about the country where Gambians were enslaved.Housainou,I think you should please try to stop generalizing and remember thatyou are also living in a foreign country.Here in Denmark, there are many who believe that all Gambians aredrug dealers.What do you say to that?Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 12:06:17 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19971005100629.AAA35534@default>Gambia-l,Jalamang Bayo has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-lJalamang, you can send a brief introduction of yourself to:Momodou CamaraPS: I would like to welcome all new members recently added to theGambia-l.*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 17:29:08 +0200From: chakys@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:RumoursMessage-ID: < 199710051524.RAA10860@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITI think that the problem of those lebanese in Africa is veryreal.They have to try not to be crooks. The matter is they're ruiningour countries economy. First of all, they underpay their workers andthey screw our system by bending the law. Actually,they are verypowerfull ; for instance, they have a strong connection in differentafrican countries. I mean if they are in trouble somewhere, theywill just run to another country and the case will of course beover. Our leaders members of ECOWAS have to cooperate to end withthis growing mafia. I was about to forget one aspect which is veryimportant: the house keepers they employ are mistreated and theycan't do anything about that; because whom got the money in africa isalways right.(money talks). Above all, the slavery is not over inAfrica because those people they keep some of their workers fromAfrica as slaves in Lebanon. None of our countries are reacting. Youcan notice that in the populations anger when there is a trouble inthe country,the first people they are going against it'sthose lebanese.They really need to integrate themselves and be fairto our people.It will be the way out to avoid an eventual explodingsituationPeace.Chakys...------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 11:58:32 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: education supportMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:Since I have not been functioning as a member of the EducationCommittee due to the many other issues I have been involvedin I decided to send this posting to the general body (sinceit involves all of us). I have been thinking of our we caneffectively assist and support the lofty goals set by thecommittee in their effor to assist education in the gambia.My thoughts on this issue particularly on raising funds andmaterials among gambians for schools are partly based on personalexperiences.Based on the intros we have received (by the way those who haveyet to introduce themselves ought to do so as a matter ofcourtesy to the rest of us), the greater proportion of us wentto one of the high schools back home. These as we know numberless than the fingers on my hands. I am of the opinion that thisis where the key lies if we want greater participation fromwe the gambians living abroad, as relates educational support.There is a greater likelihood for a 'Saints' alum to supportinitiatives that will benefit his alma mata than one gearedtowards GHS. the same can be said for the others. The emotionalattachment that we all have for our alma mata is natural, afterall we were nurtured by them for many years. So we ought to makethese sentiments our ally in our efforts.We ought to establish Alumni Associations with chapters, (a fewhave been established) in various cities/countries which willthen coordinate their efforts with the Educational Committee. Thisway the other support efforts can also be addressed moreeffectively.I am sure we all want to especially aid the primary schools sincethere is a greater need there based on the numbers. However, Iwould be lost in trying to decide which school to aid first. Butif we succeed in establishing these high school alumniassociations, then we could request for each of them to adopt3-4, say, primary schools and a technical one. Perhaps we couldeven infuse the competitive spirit into it to see whichassociation will contribute the most in a given year.I know that I would be more than willing to dip into my pocketto support 'Saints' and GHS, especially if one of my formerclassmates called or wrote to me asking for donations for ourdear beloved alma mata. In addition, I would be glad to assistour adopted primary and technical schools (since I would haveparticipated in selecting the schools anyway).The same applies to a Nusrat or Muslim high grad.,for example.It is natural. So let us use it to our advantage.We should not view this as parochialism. We all want to see allgambians receive a good education, but how can we motivate agood number of us living abroad to participate in this effortis the question.As Mr. Sidibeh suggested a while back, perhaps a tiny numberamong us actually support someone back home in their educationalneeds.The above is my humble suggestion in this regard.LatJor------------------------------Date: Sun, 05 Oct 1997 18:16:05 -0700From: "Alex P.Swarray" < alexp@login.eunet.no To: gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Hello everyoneMessage-ID: < 34383BD4.50FF5152@login.eunet.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitCan anyone sent or give me some information about Sierra Leone.Best regardsAlex.------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 16:35:36 -0000From: "< JGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Have you heard the RumoursMessage-ID: < B0000008966@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSent by "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm via CommitList,>They really need to integrate themselves and be fair to our people.Is this 1935, and we're talking about the Jews? (as my brother waspreviously dubbed the Nordic Jew, I have the right to be concerned :).I have another nice story about the Lebanese from my own personalexperience. An old rich lady in Bakau has a "house servant", let'scall him Muhammed. She has him at her beck and call, 24 hours a dayhe has to fear for her penetrating voice screaming for him. She willnot allow him any time off, he has to always be ready for some moreduties or chares. For this life he's paid next to nothing, and not=20even that if the women for some reason, imagined or not decides he'snot been fast enough or done it right enough for her. So he can go=20hungry for days. Still, he has nowhere to go, so he sticks with her,his "master". Is this not slavery?And the worst of it all: nobody can see on this lady that she is aLebanese, as she comes from a true Gambian family, her ancestors on=20both sides are Gambians as long as anyone can follow. Scary, isn'tit - that being Lebanese then is not about race at all?5 butut's worth from;Jorn------------------------------Date: Sun, 05 Oct 1997 20:17:59 +0200From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Senegal: Dozens of civilians killed in Casamance in thelasttwoMessage-ID: < 3256745950.11869143@inform-bbs.dk Gambia-l,Here is an Amnesty international news release on Cassamance. Note that theis no Copyright but see the last part of the article.Momodou Camara---forwarded mail START---- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -* News Release Issued by the International Secretariat of AmnestyInternational *AI INDEX: AFR 49/03/9725 September 1997Senegal: Dozens of civilians killed in Casamance in the last two monthsAn Amnesty International delegation has just returned from an eight-dayvisit to Casamance with alarming information about extrajudicial killingsand "disappearances" perpetrated by the Senegalese security forces sinceJuly 1997.The Mouvement des forces de[/]mocratiques de la Casamance (MFDC),Democratic Forces of Casamance Movement, which has since 1982 been usingforce in its demand for independence for this region of southern Senegal,has also been responsible for deliberate and arbitrary killings during thesame period."Since July 1997 at least 30 civilians have been arrested by theSenegalese security forces and have since been reported missing. Themajority are said to have been victims of extrajudicial killings and tohave been buried in communal graves not far from some military camps"reports Amnesty International on the basis of its delegation'sinvestigations.At 10.45pm on 25 August 1997 Edmond Se[/]kou Sadio, a barman inTile[\]ne, a district of Ziguinchor, was arrested by Senegalese soldiers athis place of work in the presence of a number of witnesses. Nothing hasbeen heard of him since.On 24 August 1997, Edgar Die[/]dhiou was at a party in his village atSiganar Bouloup in the Department of Oussouye when he was arrested andtortured by soldiers, who broke his leg. He was then taken in a militaryvehicle in the direction of the National Training Centre for AgriculturalTechnicians in Ziguinchor and has not been seen since. Informationobtained by Amnesty International delegation tells of communal gravesaround this training centre and in other places, including military campssuch as those at Nyassia and near the airport at Ziguinchor.The Amnesty International delegation also investigated the"disappearance" of one of the four members of the MFDC executive committee,Sarani Manga Badian, who was arrested at his home at approximately 9.30pmon Sunday, 24 August 1997. "Sarani Badian was thrown to the ground and thesoldiers stamped on him, he was howling like a child and covered inblood", recounted one of the witnesses to this arrest. His wife, who triedto intervene, was struck and verbally threatened. Four days later, on 28August, soldiers claimed that they had found Sarani Badian's body with histhroat cut. However, the body has still not been returned to the family andno investigation or post-mortem examination has been ordered by theSenegalese authorities."Many civilians have also been victims of torture and ill-treatment bythe Senegalese security forces" reports Amnesty International, citing thecase of a number of people who were burned with petrol-filled plasticbottles. One of the victims, whom the delegates met in September 1997,still bore the marks of the burns received as a result of thisill-treatment. Other brutal treatments have been inflicted on civilians:one was forced to drink the blood of one of his friends who had been killedby soldiers and another, before being killed himself, was forced to eathis own lips after they had been cut off by a soldier.The Amnesty International delegation also investigated atrocitiesperpetrated by the MFDC. During the night of 7 to 8 September 1997, armedmilitants burst into the youth hostel in the village of Djinabar in theDepartment of Se[/]dhiou, killing nine civilians. Injured survivors of theattack told the Amnesty International delegation that the MFDC militantshad reproached them for dancing while they themselves were fighting forCasamance independence. Among those killed were four children, includingtwo young girls, Timinadya Diatta, aged six and Nake[/]ba Diatta, agednine.Amnesty International is still also concerned that more than 125civilians arrested since April 1995 are still being held without trial inDakar and Ziguinchor prisons. After an in-depth investigation in the fieldby an Amnesty International mission in January 1997, the human rightsorganization believes that all or almost all of these prisoners are beingheld hostage by the Senegalese Government in its negotiations with the MFDCalthough there is no evidence that they were personally involved in anycriminal act.Amnesty International has obtained strong evidence which shows thatthe majority of these civilians were tortured during the first 10 days oftheir detention. The organization considers that most of these civiliansare prisoners of conscience and demands their immediate and unconditionalrelease.Amnesty International is calling on the two parties to immediately puta stop to the murder and torture of civilians caught up in a militaryconflict of which they are the principal victims. The organization isurging the Senegalese authorities and the MFDC to respect the basichumanitarian principles enshrined in common Article 3 of the four GenevaConventions of 1949 and, in particular, to treat civilians and peopletaking no active part in the hostilities humanely and to prevent anyrecourse to illegal executions and torture.ENDS.../****************************************************************You may repost this message onto other sources provided the maintext is not altered in any way and both the header creditingAmnesty International and this footer remain intact. Only thelist subscription message may be removed.****************************************************************---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 14:47:50 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Have you heard the RumoursMessage-ID: < 971005144714_-59890490@emout20.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:Perhaps we should address the plight of domestic servants/maids ("Mbindaan")in The Gambia rather than pointing fingers at the Lebanese. Don't we havemany examples of native Gambians who exploit their domestic servants wayssimilar to the example cited?It may also be useful to examine the status of Gambian workers in general andto suggest ways to improve their lot as well as means to effectively dealwith ALL those who abuse workers' rights!Just my suggestions!Amadou Scattred Janneh(from the Smoky Mountain front)------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 23:36:51 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Rumours.Message-ID: < 01BCD1E7.9A313D20@ddbw.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCD1E7.9A420600"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCD1E7.9A420600Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableNdey Fatou!I think we can confront the issues you raised here frankly without =being unnecessarily racist or overly xenophobic.The first point relates to the Kuwait Debacle when about five young and =one middle age Gambian women were recruited in the Gambia and sent to =work in kuwait.And by the time our president passed through the Emirate =on his way to perform the Hajj in Saudi Arabia,our sisters had already =been in virtual slavery,working day and night for seven days a week.The =violence and the inhuman treatment they received from their =employers,especially after they had demanded to be sent back home is =sickening,to say the least.The president was so shocked that all he =could do was to buy back "his daughters" and send them back home to =Gambia.Now,how do we explain this? Regardless of the fact that Arab =history,culture and lifestyle is full of slavery,especially black =slavery,we must accept the brutal fact that it was black =Gambians(entrepreneurs) who lied to and sold our sisters to the =kuwaities,just like it has always been done since the first encounter =between the Arabs and the black Africans almost one thousand six hundred =years ago.Not even one of the six hundred black slaves that the Mansa of =Mali brought with him during the hajj in the fifteenth century went back =home.All of them were given to the then Arab kings and princes as =gifts,and the fate of our these six sisters would have been the same if =Mr.Jammeh had not passed through this country just at the right time and =did the right thing .The way other people treat you depends more or less =how you see and treat yourself.So,tomorrow,I will talk about the =so-called Lebanese Thing!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie [SMTP: NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu Sent: 02 IaCIi CaECaiE, 1418 09:03 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Rumours.Friends,I think it is high time forus Gambians abroad and those athome to start speaking up for ourown safety and freedom.=20I have been hearing rumors aboutthe inhumane way our so calledfellow African Arabian brothershave been mistreating Gambiansleaving in their countries and evenin our own country as theiremployees. One thing we Gambiansfail to realize is that thesepeople are always following theirinterests and once they get it,they will be done with us. Pleasedo not get me wrong now, there aregood and evil people in every race,but some are more extreme than theothers. A case in point is the timewhen our president went to one ofthe Arabian countries and had tobuy his own people back for $1000dollars for each person. This isthe most callous thing I have everheard since the end of slavery. Iwould even give these people theirdue, because it is their countryand they have their own laws withregards to certain cases like this,but it doesn't even justify theirinhumane acts. Anyway we Gambianshave to know that there are theseArabs and Lebanese in our countryand they try, or even do behavethis same way. I believe, weshould never put up with this andshould put a stop to it.There was a time when the owner ofAtsons(Adnan) slapped one of hisworkers and the case was taken tothe labor department which ended upin the police department and wasfinally silence with nothing done.=20Who knows what happened ? As usualmay be he paid off someone in thepolice department and the case wasclosed. This is what we should notallow at all. We are selling ourown brothers to the enemy who camein our country with intention ofmaking money (which I don't haveany problem with), but alsotreating us as slaves or peopleinferior to them.=20Aliens in the Gambia are given moreprivileges than us Gambians. Thisis why they treat us anyhow andwill always get away with it. Ifonly we realize how painful anddegrading it is to go to a place(Casino) and non Gambians look atyou as if you are in a wrong placein your own country. This isunheard of. The Gambia is not theUS.Anyway there are more and more ofthem coming from Senegal, LiberiaSierra Leone and so forth, butplease let us act now and ask theGambia government to make andenforce new laws for these foreignpeople, who intend to have and openbusinesses in our country for thebenifit, interest and well being ofthe Gambian people as theiremployees.Thank You=20Ndey Fatou.------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Oct 97 14:12:46 PDTFrom: TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: < 9710052112.utk10994@RR5.intel.com List Managers,I would appreciate it if you could subscribe my cousin Famalang Barrow at thefollowing address: Bubabarrow@msn.com. Thanks for all your efforts.Pa-Abdou Barrow------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 17:40:33 -0400 (EDT)From: Aueu68@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: < 971005173922_1866610459@emout14.mail.aol.com I have no clue what you what are trying to say. I can't help you because youdid not mention anything. Feel free to write and I might be able to help.------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 21:41:36 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: education supportMessage-ID: < 971005214039_1343352626@emout20.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-10-05 11:59:20 EDT, you write:<< The above is my humble suggestion in this regard.>>Dear Latjor,I think your suggestions are great. However I would appeal to everybody onthe list to contribute or come up with an idea that will enable a verystrategic and logistically efficient sysytem.Hence the load would not burden a particular individual, let us all rememberthat whatever the contribution we give, we are building blocks for a bettercountry.momodou JTHE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES !PLEASE KEEP IT ALIVE !READ A BOOK !(TJF)------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 21:58:25 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: < 971005215654_-1596317128@emout02.mail.aol.com Dear GL,Kindly enlist Mbye Jobe and Ida Bah, there e-mail address is BAHJOBE@aol.com thank youmomodou J------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 23:37:15 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: < 971005233646_-395441864@emout17.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:Famalang Barrow, Ida Bah & Mbye Jobe added to our "bantaba." Brief intros.expected from these new members.BTW, is Ida Bah my "lost" cousin (Jainaba Scattred's daughter)? If not,welcome on board any way.Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 03:52:12 -0400From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Have you heard the RumoursMessage-ID: <01bcd22c$c1d9c640$c0101a26@latir>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAmadou Scattred Janneh wrote:>Perhaps we should address the plight of domestic servants/maids("Mbindaan")>in The Gambia rather than pointing fingers at the Lebanese. Don't we have>many examples of native Gambians who exploit their domestic servants ways>similar to the example cited?I think both issues are worth discussing. On the Lebanese issue, I jointhose who warn against generalisation. To begin with the demographics of the"Lebanese" community in The Gambia differs completely today from say 30, 20or even 15 years ago. There are many of Lebanese descent who are definitelyGambian. These are people who were either born or spent most of their livesin The Gambia. Indeed many of them have parents and grandparents who wereborn in the country and consider it their own, and rightfully so. Many, ifnot most, of these people are involved socially and culturally in themainstream goings-on of the country in aspects outside commerce.There, however, quite a few who do not and in addition their are those ofwho only recently immigrated to the country and, perhaps only naturally,keep to themselves. It should be noted that there is a bit of a rift inthese groups of "Lebanese" and I have found that generally Gambian-Lebanese(for lack of a better term) do not mix with these recent immigrants.I think, however, it is the group who tend not to be involved in mattersoutside commerce with mainstream Gambia and who are seen to be exploitingthe country and it's people who make up the general, if not misconstrued,conception. I think all Gambians, both those of indigenous andnon-indigenous descent, have to make it clear to everyone that to beaccepted, it is expected that you involve yourself with the nation fromwhich you prosper. This will, of course, include the notion that if you areto profit from a community, you must be a part of it and treat others in itas you would treat your own.>It may also be useful to examine the status of Gambian workers in generaland>to suggest ways to improve their lot as well as means to effectively deal>with ALL those who abuse workers' rights!The problem of worker's rights in general, and specifically those ofdomestic workers, is one that I believe can only be solved with compassion.I have heard it said that some sort of minimum wage needs to be introducedto really tackle the problem. This is a laudable idea but I believe a tadunrealistic at our stage of economic development.The problem, in my opinion, is that first we would have to agree on theamount for an acceptable income of subsistence. How many dalasi a month doesa parent require in income to live, and provide for his or her family, anacceptable standard of living. This question alone would be a huge issue fornation debate.Then we would heave to ask whether employers can afford that amount.Regardless of the answer, I feel quite confident that we would see quite afew people lose their jobs.Going back to compassion, I believe that society in general must come toterms that too many of our people work in an environment rife withmaltreatment and that as a society in general we must change our perceptionof the people we hire. If that change includes more compassion,understanding and respect then we would have come a long way withoutdrastic, ill-conceived measures where everyone will lose.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 09:24:13 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'Gambia-L'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Back againMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101134@dkdifs02.dif.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCD239.9F0FE880"This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understandthis format, some or all of this message may not be legible.------ =_NextPart_000_01BCD239.9F0FE880Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, some 7 weeks ago I started to face severe computor-problems.Then after some weeks it all broke down. Comming up again a few daysonly to have a new break down. Today I=B4m on again, and I=B4m sorry =that Ican not read all 423 unread mails. But what worries me when just =readinga few is that due to copyrights, which I agree we must respect to avoida problem for the server, some really important news only will bedistributed behind scenes, in private. That means that the discussionson the public Gambia-L will be too much small-talk. I beg that some ofyou will take the time it takes just give in your own words a =shortenedreview of the important news, which is covered by the copyrightregulation. I=B4m about to leave for the Gambia, (november) and I=B4minteressted in being updated on all the important issues. Specially =alsothe Casamance-conflict.=20If we have to send our "news" as rumours and bushtalk I think it=B4s astep backwards in the modern information-society.Asbj=F8rn Nordam=20------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 09:04:30 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 22 Rebels killed in weekend offensiveMessage-ID: < 971006090429_728327397@emout02.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:The conflict in the Casamance region is gradually turning into aconflagration. Twenty-two rebels were reportedly killed by government troopsduring an offensive last weekend. If you have aol, you can do a "news search"using "Gambia" or "Senegal" as your keyword. Otherwise, join us in the Bushfor a complete update.Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 10:05:06 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: President Kabbah's UN addressMessage-ID: < 9710061405.AA51172@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitNetters,For those interested in the Sierra Leonean issues, you can find oustedPresident Tejan kabbah's address to the UN general assembly at:Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 10:21:16 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New membersMessage-ID: < 9710061421.AA59862@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> Gambia-l:> Famalang Barrow, Ida Bah & Mbye Jobe added to our "bantaba." Brief intros.> expected from these new members.Welcome new members!Mbye, long time no see. But I remember you very well at Hopkinson Street.You remember when we used to hang out at Ousainou Cham's ("chambers")residence. How are the boys doing? I saw Ebrima Jallow in DC last year.Babou Krubally is here in Atlanta...and Alagie Mballoh used to be amember of the list. I hear that "Chambers" is in New York, is that so?Hope everything is going OK with you and the family. Say hello to IDA andthe baby for me. Send me private e-mail when you have time.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------PSTell IDA that Dibs said HELLO.------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 10:57:31 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Back againMessage-ID: < 9710061457.AA62942@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAbsjorn, you wrote:> Friends, some 7 weeks ago I started to face severe computor-problems.> Then after some weeks it all broke down. Comming up again a few days> only to have a new break down.Hey Absjorn,Sound like you need a new computer, won't you say? :-))))))))))).I was wondering where you were...but I guess you are busy supporting thoseDanish boys. Will you be going to the game on saturday?? I bet I alreadyknow the answer to that one :-)).Have fun in the Gambia. BTW, what are you going for this time?Regards,Moe S. Jallow============================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 10:18:08 PDTFrom: "Theodor Stenevang" < stenevang@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GeneralizingMessage-ID: < 19971006171809.14039.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainGreetings,I want to thank those of you on the list who emphasise on the importanceof avoiding generalizing and instead talk about specific examples.Such a behavior is necessary especially when talking about the relationsbetween people of different backgrounds, in order not to fall into adiscussion stained by racism.At every point, one should also watch up for mixing the facts withfiction. "Do not believe everything you hear" is a saying known to mostpeople. Be careful to keep that frase in mind, a propos "rumours".Racism works in all ways; from any colour to any colour.Thanks for your attention,Theodor Stenevang, Stockholm Sweden.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 13:13:48 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Have you heard the RumoursMessage-ID: < 9710061713.AA54810@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLatir, you wrote:> Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:> >Perhaps we should address the plight of domestic servants/maids> ("Mbindaan")> >in The Gambia rather than pointing fingers at the Lebanese. Don't we have> >many examples of native Gambians who exploit their domestic servants ways> >similar to the example cited?> I think both issues are worth discussing. On the Lebanese issue, I join> those who warn against generalisation.> Peace.> Latir GheranLatir,Your analysis of the Lebanese situation was very articulate. On the"Mbindaan" issue, however, I would like to say that it would be better ifthe women on the list would get involved.My observation of Gambia-L is that the men dominate, by a wide margin, onalmost all issues under discussion. Thus, I am appealing to all the femalenetters to get involved in the discussions. Your ideas and opinions arejust as important as those of the men. Remember, the only stupid idea, isthe idea not expressed. And do not be intimidated into thinkinhg that youwill be hasseled if you say the wrong thing.So go ahead, speak your minds (Gambian) women!Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 10:25:11 PDTFrom: "Theodor Stenevang" < stenevang@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: List-policyMessage-ID: < 19971006172511.8072.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainQuestion:What is the lists policy on mail of personal or private kind, whichconcerns merely the sender and the recipient?Propostition:Unless a majority of the subscribers are acquainted even in the "realworld" outside the list, meaning that they have an interest in readingall their friends conversations and greetings, couldn't such mail (pfpersonal kind) be kept outside the list? This would diminish the numberof mails from the list, saving time for the subscribers when checkingthe messages in order to see which ones they are interested in.Theodor Stenevang, Stockholm Sweden______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 10:30:09 PDTFrom: "Theodor Stenevang" < stenevang@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Learning mandinka and wolofMessage-ID: < 19971006173010.29322.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHello everybody,What are the major mistakes made by foreigners starting to learnmandinkan and/or wolof?Is there a recongnized spelling-policy in these laguages, or are theredifferences between different parts of the Gambia? Where can a referenceguide to this spelling be found?What is a good hint to a beginner in mandinka / wolof?Theodor Stenevang, Stockholm Sweden______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 13:50:45 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: List-policyMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIITheodor:We have from time to time cautioned/informed list members tosend personal messages to the parties concerned. This way it wouldreduce, like you stated, the volume of postings on gambia-l.Perhaps another appeal is necessary.Please let us all avoid(myself included) sending private messages to the list.If you are still learning to use your e-mail tool, perhapsbefore sending a mail (of a private kind) to a list member, lookat his/her personal address at the top of his/her posting(assuming he/she has sent a posting).Otherwise send a private message to one of the list managersfor the current listing of the members and their addresses.>From time to time, this list has been posted on gambia-l, whichshould be used for future reference.LatJorOn Mon, 6 Oct 1997, Theodor Stenevang wrote:> Question:> What is the lists policy on mail of personal or private kind, which> concerns merely the sender and the recipient?> Propostition:> Unless a majority of the subscribers are acquainted even in the "real> world" outside the list, meaning that they have an interest in reading> all their friends conversations and greetings, couldn't such mail (pf> personal kind) be kept outside the list? This would diminish the number> of mails from the list, saving time for the subscribers when checking> the messages in order to see which ones they are interested in.> Theodor Stenevang, Stockholm Sweden> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 10:51:28 -0700 (PDT)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New alias name (Gampatriots@Corp)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: JcTdXJbUM1x0qj6kh+0rig==All,I've created an alias that is totally independent of gambia-l to forward news tointerested parties. The name of the alias is Gampatriots@Corp as suggested byTamsir Mbai. I've added all the names who expressed interest in receivingforwarded news. If you've express interest and you're not on the alias pleasesend me mail privately and I'll be more than happy to add you.It will take 24 hours before Gampatriots will be operational. So wait untiltomorrow before you start sending stuff.kind regards,sarian------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 14:41:34 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Private MailMessage-ID: < 9710061841.AA38556@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLatjor and other netters,I assume that you are referring to my welcoming message. I apologize forsending it to the list. You must remember though, that sometimes thingslike that will happen from time to time unless of course your are"perfect" or are dealing with a moderated list. Until then, to err is onlyhuman.Cheers :=))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))).Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 16:28:13 -0400From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie < NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: reply to "re:romours"Message-ID: < s43911ab.033@gwmail.kysu.edu Basss!First of all, I am not Racist and I amnot Xenophobic "fear and hatred ofstrangers or foreigners".Talking or stating wrong doings in mycountry doesn't make me racist, neitherdoes it make me xenophobic. Does thismake anyone who expresses this samefeelings about their country or any othercountry as I have a racist, or xenophobic?I don't think so.All my high school years, I have had alot of Lebanese and other non-Gambiansfriends both old and young and I still do.If I was xenophobic or racist , I would havenever mingled with them or even go totheir houses. Actually my roommate rightnow at college is a Lebanese and I do notthink I would have cared or be thishypocrite to leave with someone I "hate" or"fear"(xenophobic). Please use anotherterm this is very extreme.These are issues that need to be laid outin the open, no matter who thinks its aracist issue or creating an anti-immigranthysteria in the Gambia. This was not andis not my intention when writing the issueentitled "Rumours". I do not haveproblems with any race or foreigner butplease do not exploit me in my owncountry . I have been treated otherwise inthe Gambia, when I used to hang with myLebanese friends. Fortunately for me , Iwas in a position where I could stand upfor myself and still remains to do so. Whatabout those who could not because ofcircumstances? Do they always have to letthings slide and increase the chances ofthem being treated anyhow? I do not thinkso, so there is nothing wrong with megiving my opinion on such a matter. Thefact is , its happening and someone has tosay it.Peace !!! Till thenNdey FatouK.S.U------------------------------Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 16:44:32 -0400From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie < NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Acknowledgement.Message-ID: < s439158a.040@gwmail.kysu.edu Moe S. Jallow,I am glad that at least youmentioned and encouraged theparticipation of Gambian women on thebantaba especially on issues related towomen. This is very supportive of you andalso hope that we will start contributing tothe progress of this net.I would also like to add that"WORDS" carry a lot of weight and onceit is transported, this process can never bereversible. Therefore, all communicatorsin this net should bare this in mind whenwriting or replying to the net, or to othermembers. It is utterly childish andridiculous to write sarcastic commentsthat are not even worth stating. Let uslearn to be open minded in order to makecommunication fruitful amongst us on thenet. Do not take things too personal andknow that we are all entitle to ouropinions, regardless of who agrees ordisagrees.Ndey Fatou ,K.S.U------------------------------Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 17:18:20 -0400From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie < NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?Message-ID: < s4391d84.059@gwmail.kysu.edu Amadou,It is true that addressing the plightof servants/maids (mbindaans) isnecessary to be discussed, but that does notalso mean that addressing the plight of"exploited" Gambians in their country andother people's countries should not beaddressed either. I am not pointing afinger at anyone, but merely stating issuesthat happen and people ignore it. Theworst thing that can happen to anyone is tobe treated negatively or be looked downupon especially in your own country. Ifanyone chooses to talk about theexploitation of the "Mbindanns" in theGambia let them do so. I feel that it is asimportant to talk about it as it is to talkabout the so called Gambians exploiting usin our own country.THANKSNDEY FATOU.------------------------------Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 17:28:55 -0400From: nj173949 (Ndey Fatou Jabbie) < NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?Message-ID: < s4391fdc.064@gwmail.kysu.edu Amadou,It is true that addressing the plightof servants/maids (mbindaans) isnecessary to be discussed, but that does notalso mean that addressing the plight of"exploited" Gambians in their country andother people's countries should not beaddressed either. I am not pointing afinger at anyone, but merely stating issuesthat happen and people ignore it. Theworst thing that can happen to anyone is tobe treated negatively or be looked downupon especially in your own country. Ifanyone chooses to talk about theexploitation of the "Mbindanns" in theGambia let them do so. I feel that it is asimportant to talk about it as it is to talkabout the so called Gambians exploiting usin our own country.THANKSNDEY FATOU.------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 17:45:00 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Acknowledgement.Message-ID: < 9710062145.AA68728@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitNdey Fatou,Once again, welcome to Gambia-L. The e-mail that I sent about the silenceof women on this list was not in any way a preconceived idea that womenare generally laid back on issues surrounding them. Rather, the purposewas to bring out to light an observation that I deemed interesting tonote. I feel that, we as poeple, need to revisit the African woman'splight of male violence, economical dependency and undemocratic idealism.My superposition was that cyberspace was going to be the ultimate alley tofollow if are attain to a confrontational dialogue between the two sexes.A phenomenom that might ultimately lead to reality from which women willbe freed from being subservient to the dominant patriachy.How then can we focus our attention on the issues at hand withoutdisrespecting those who hold views different from ours? Do you think thatwomen should wait for "their" men to answer "their" own questions forthem? I bet you do NOT!Thanks again.Regards,Moe s. Jallow==========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 15:42:35 -0700 (PDT)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: History Appreciation... :-)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: pkd3eetHE6ppG86in5Y2nQ==Found it amusing and thought some of you might be interested.cheers,sarian------------- Begin Forwarded Message -------------Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 14:27:11 -0700From: Curtis.Vaughan@Ebay (Curtis Vaughan)To: Oslynn.Witherspoon@CorpSubject: Fwd: History Appreciation... :-)Cc: SunNet@Sun.COM, Hello Oslynn,Thank you for enlightening me, as I didn't know that we had such arole in the most common events of life that everyone takes for granted.Almost ashmed to say that I am a product of the OaklandSchool District, I wasn't taught about our contributionsto this society, knowing that as African Americans, weare typically blamed for America's problems.It can be very demoralizing when all you ever hear is "The state ofBlack Americans is worse than ever". If the Bloods and Crips don'tsee a better way to exist, then why stop gang-banging? Why give up$500 a day slingin' dope to work at McDonalds? Would you? If you knowyou were going to die anyway, why not get paid before you meet your maker.How can a race of people be held accountable when we could not learnto read and write when we were dragged from the homeland to the newworld, which was only new to white people? If we don't seem to beable to maintain the status quo, it is because no one allowed usthe right to live and strive to be constructive citizens.Endentured servitude was not an option for Africans back in the"good old days".I read last week that the French Catholics apologized to French Jewsfor "ignoring" the Holocaust. What about us? Frankly, IHopefully worth more that two cents,Curtis Vaughan----- Begin Included Message ----->From Oslynn.Witherspoon@Corp Mon Oct 6 12:22:10 1997Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 12:23:25 -0700 (PDT)From: Oslynn Witherspoon Subject: Fwd: History Appreciation... :-)To: SunNet@Sun.COM, MIME-Version: 1.0Content-MD5: GQUo8XH5bKSCz5sAZjjWAQ==Subj: thought for the dayBrothers and Sisters:This is a story about groups of white people who were fed up with AfricanAmericans, so they joined together and decided to wish us away.After wishing so hard, they found themselves in a sort oftwilight zone where there was America without black people. Atfirst these "visionaries" breathed a sigh of relief. At last, theysaid, "no more crime, drugs, violence and welfare, all the blacks havegone"!! It makes you wonder... where would America be without us??There are very few crops that have flourished because the nation wasbuilt on a slave-supported system.There are no cities with tall skyscrapers because Alexander Miles, ablack man, invented the elevator, and without it one finds greatdifficulty reaching high floors.There are few if any cars because Richard Spikes, a black man,invented the automatic gear shift, Joseph Gammel, also black, inventedthe supercharge system for internal combustion engines, and Garret A.Morgan invented the traffic signals .Furthermore, one could not use the rapid transit system because itsprecursor was the electric trolley, which was invented by anotherblack man Elbert R. Robinson.Even if there were streets on which cars and a rapid transit systemcould operate, they were cluttered with paper because an AfricanAmerican, Charles Brooks, invented the street sweeper.There were few if any newspapers, magazines and books because JohnLove invented the pencil sharpener, William Purvis invented thefountain pen, Lee Burridge invented the type writing machine and W A.Lovette invented the advanced printing press. They were all black.Even if Americans could write their letters, articles and books, theywould not have been transported by mail because William Barry inventedthe postmarking and canceling machine, William Purvis invented thehandstamp and Philip Downing invented the letter drop.The lawns were brown and wilted because Joseph Smith invented the lawnsprinkler and John Burr the lawn mower.When they entered their homes, the found them to be poorly ventilatedand heated. You see, Frederick Jones invented the air conditioner andAlice Parker the heating furnace.Their homes were also filthy because Thomas W. Stewart invented themop and Lloyd P. Ray the dust pan.Their children met them at the door barefooted, shabby, motley andunkempt. But what could one expect, Jan E. Matzelinger invented theshoe lasting machine, Walter Sammons invented the comb, Lydia O. Newmaninvented the brush, Sarah Boone invented the ironing board andGeorge T. Samon invented the clothes dryer.Finally, they were resigned to at least have dinner amidst all of thisturmoil. But here again, the food had spoiled because another blackman, John Standard invented the refrigerator.No light to eat their spoiled meal because the filament within thelight bulb was invented by a black man.WHAT WOULD THIS WORLD BE LIKE WITHOUT US??!!----- End Included Message ------------------ End Forwarded Message -------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 20:10:58 -0400 (EDT)From: BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?Message-ID: < 971006200820_793961363@emout19.mail.aol.com Ndey Fatou:Thank you very much for expressing your opinion, thus opening quite aninteresting debate. However, I feel the Lebanese people would not have hadthe audacity to exercise such harsh maltreatments to Gambians or the"M'bindaans", if our own system had not sold out to them!! Corruption inThe Gambia is inter-generational and the unfortunate circumstances yououtlined herein are reflections of the latter.The other unfortunate thing though, is that Gambians do it too, and there isno excuse for that either.Will things ever change? Maybe Gambian men and women at home and abroad canwork together and make a difference!Greetings to all.Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 22:01:41 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia says "End All Conflicts by 2000"Message-ID: < 971006214200_232445589@emout17.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:Our government wants a commitment from the international community to resolveall conflicts peacefully by the year 2000. This was contained in a speechdelivered to the UN by our foreign minister, Omar Njie.Find more in the Bush (Gampatriots, later).Amadou------------------------------Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 23:22:07 -0500 (EST)From: Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: requestMessage-ID: < 57B3940A76@scholar.wabash.edu MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITThis email is for people in the Gambia at the moment. I would reallyappreciate it if one of you could send me the phone number of WestCoast Radio Station (the newest radio station).Thank youOusman%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%Wolcott Hall 304Wabash CollegeCrawfordsville, IN 47933(phone): 765 361 7096Fax: 765 361 6295%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%------------------------------Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 01:16:18 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?Message-ID: < 9710070516.AA21336@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitNdey Fatou and Netters,It is indeed very sad that we have not understood the purpose ofinvigorating dialogue. The fear within ourselves has caused us the rightto true judgment of our own shortcomings thereby creating the downfall ofthe very foundation we are so much in need of building. Many times theissues have been acknowledged but only to be left to fade away. We areangry about our own mishaps, yet we refuse to discuss the possiblesolutions. We fear that we are treading through undistorted ground thateventually will fall before our own eyes.Time and time again, issues have been ignored because as we put it, theyare too sensitive to be discussed. Well, sensitive for whom, you mightask. The very frame of our society is made of dividedness that we fail toacknowledged as our weak points. Take for example the issues of biasedreligious activities, female circumcision, polygamy, domestic violence andlately the right to information. Each time an issue was brought up, therewas that someone who explained that it was too sensitive to discuss. Well,that is total bull, if you ask me.We are in a state of disharmony and yet we cannot even face the facts andcall a spade a spade. How then are we to ever develop the mutualunderstanding of dialogue if we can't even accept that we are indeeddivided? Divided in the sense that we have no common ground for mutualresolution of conflicts and issues. Gambia, like many other countries, isheterogeneous mix of many tribes and cultures. We must first accept thatfact before anything else. It would be total ignorance to assume that justbecause we are peaceful, that there is nothing wrong with our ways oflife. Until we can overcome the fear of truth, the dialogue will result tonothing more than mere lambasting.Religious discussions, for example, quickly sent some list members behindclosed doors. Oh yes, what about domestic violence and female mutilation?What a joke that was! Such a list as Gambia-L boasts about having some ofthe most educated Gambians but that's far from being useful if all we dois identify the problems and dissolve the solutions. I think we better askourselves : does education necessarily imply civilization? I would boldlysay NO.and that a man's academic qualifications does not necessarily meanthat he is a role model or respectable leader. But isn't that typical ofus Africans?Until we can rid ourselves of the fear to talk about our own problems, Ithink we should not be throwing stones as we live in our own little glasshouses. Until then, we will just have to keep on hoping that some day....Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 07 Oct 1997 15:20:16 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Press Release from the Ahmadiyya Muslim JamaatMessage-ID: < 343A4520.4074@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFOROYAA, 36/97, 18-25 SeptemberThe Problem is almost solvedPress Release from the Ahmadiyya Muslim JamaatIn a press release dated 13 September 1997 and distributed to all mediahouses by the Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in The Gambia. Mr.Baba Trawalley, the Khalifatul Masih IV of the world Ahmadiyya MuslimJamaat. Hazrat Mirza Tahir Ahmad wrote:I am glad to inform the people of The Gambia that the most recent vitaldecisions by the Right Honourable President Jammeh of The Gambiaregarding the nature of the Gambian Government and her unconditionalcommitment to secularism and absolute justice are most cordiallywelcomed by me.His are the most wise and bold decisions which have dispelled all fearsregarding the Gambia being turned into an intolerant theocracy. Theentire world would be happy to listen to the President=92s statements aswidely published by the media. The world of Ahmadiyyat is in particularpleased and indebted to the Right Honourable President for the saiddecisions.Even before the creation of this new hospitable climate, I had promisedthe people of The Gambia that whatever may happen, the two Ahmadidoctors, Dr. Laeeq Ahmad Ansari and Dr. Hameedullah Nusrat Pasha wereordered by me to return to the Gambia immediately to reopen the closedhospitals. This decision was motivated by my extreme sense of pain atthe thought of the suffering patients who needed their instant return.As such, the earliest they could book their seats for The Gambia was onSaturday, 13th September which they had done. I must beg pardon for anunforseen delay postponing their return for a few days.According to the immigration laws of the country, we have been servednotice my the immigration that they cannot visit the Gambia againwithout seeking new permissions. The papers they have demanded will soonbe submitted and now it entirely depends on them how fast they canprocess the papers and grant new permits.It seems that by their sudden departure the earlier facilities werecompletely withdrawn by the concerned government officials. I seekpardon for any inconvenience caused to the people of The Gambia whom theworld Ahmadiyyat loves.The Head of the Worldwide Ahmadiyya Movement in Islam, HAZRAT MIRZATAHIR AMHAD.------------------------------Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 18:54:46 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Senegalese troops kill 22 rebels in offensiveMessage-ID: <19971007165515.AAA26240@default>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITA senior figure close to the MFDC leader, Edmond Bora, who isknown to favour peace with the government, has taken refuge in Gambia,informed sources said, because of threats to his life.The independent Dakar daily L'Aurore on Monday reported that Borahad resigned from the MFDC because he could not agree with colleagueson how to conduct peace negotiations.Find more in the Bush (Gampatriots, later).Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 13:26:14 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: World Bank Scholarship (fwd)Message-ID: < 9710071726.AA54690@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHere is some information that might interest some you.Regards,Moe S. Jallow===========================================================================> The World Bank, with funding from the Government of Japan,> established the World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program (WBGSP)> for graduate studies in subjects related to economic> development. This program, now known as the Regular Joint> Japan/ World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program (JJ/WBGSP), is> entering its tenth year. The program awards scholarships to> individuals from World Bank member countries to undertake> graduate studies at universities renowned for their development> research and teaching. In its regular program, the JJ/WBGSP has> awarded scholarships to nearly 900 scholars chosen from a total> of over 19,000 applicants.> * Basic Eligibility Criteria> To apply for any JJ/WBGSP scholarship, applicants must> meet the following specific criteria:> . Be a national of a World Bank member country;> . Be under forty-five years of age, and normally under age> thirty-five;> . Be in good health;> . Be of good character;> . Hold at least a bachelor's degree or its equivalent in a> development-related field;> . Have a least two (preferably four to five) years of> recent professional experience in a field related to> economic development, usually in their home country, and> usually in public service, although strong candidates> from the private sector will also be considered.> Individuals applying for the regular JJ/WBGSP scholarship> must also meet the following criteria:> . Possess documentation showing that they have applied for> a graduate degree program or its equivalent at two> universities located in any World Bank member country;> and> . Propose a program of study related to development, which> will usually be in a field such as economics, business,> planning, or a related area; however, in recent years the> program has made awards to individuals proposing to study> in such fields as health, population, agriculture,> engineering, marine resources, education, and other> development-related subjects, provided the focus of the> study program is on the public policy aspects of these> fields.> * Other Selection Criteria> While applicants from all World Bank member countries may> apply for a JJ/WBGSP scholarship, the programs give priority> to:> . World Bank countries currently eligible to borrow,> especially low- and middle-income countries;> . Women;> . Applicants with few other resources and from lower social> and economic classes;> . Applicants who have not had previous opportunities or> graduate study outside their home country; and> . Applicants who do not already hold a graduate degree from> an industrialized country.> Staff of the World Bank Group, Executive Directors, Executive> Directors' staff, consultants, and relatives of the> aforementioned are excluded from consideration.> * How to apply> Application forms for the Regular Program in English,> French, and Spanish are available from the JJ/WBGSP Secretariat> at EDI from September 1997 through January 1998. Forms are also> available at World Bank offices in many countries, and the> Secretariat supplies forms to leading universities worldwide> and to other donor agencies.> * Address for inquiries and completed applications:> The JJ/WBGSP Secretariat> Room M-4017> 1818 H Street, NW> Washington, D.C. 20433> USA> For more details, browse:===========================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 15:33:15 -0700 (PDT)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Alias operational for news forwardingMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: NsgSCNW6NlBg3QFsKHPCcg==All,Gampatriots is up and running. Should you wish to be subscribed, send me mailand I'll be more than happy to add you. Hope this will solve the Barry Mahonproblem thus everybody a happy camper!!!cheers,sarian------------- Begin Forwarded Message -------------Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 15:19:34 -0700 (PDT)From: Sarian Loum Subject: Alias operationalTo: Gampatriots@CorpMIME-Version: 1.0Content-MD5: P4lQUnroV43un0zZdBfsYQ==All,We're in business, you can now start forwarding news to this alias. If I missedanyone who requested subsripton then it was unintentional on my part. Kindlysend me mail and I'll add you.cheers,sarian------------- End Forwarded Message -------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 07 Oct 1997 18:20:25 PDTFrom: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: gambia-l'ers........Message-ID: < 19971008012025.1187.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainfelow gambia-lers,i must first begin, in the time i have conjured up, tothank lat jor, momodou, a.s. janneh, and others like them andcommend them on their efforts to make the 1970 constitution andthe current operative ine available to you all. lat jor, iwill let you know when i get anything . i am ready to makethe copies myself if the hard-copy is mailed to me at;Wesley foundation,k.s.u. campus box 145,frankfort, k.y. 40601,u.s.a.i am also wiling to make contributions in monetary terms, toanyone who is going to copy, fax, or mail them to allinterested.*******************************************************pa mambuna, i will mail you private some time, i once met youa lifetime ago at lexington. we are hoping to establish asoccer team here, need veteran insight.********************************************************There have been a number of postings about the lebanese, arabs,and mistreatment of workers. i hope to go in dept later (thisweekend) on this issue, but for now i just cannot pass butcomment on what someone said about setting minimum wages. wemust be reakistic here... this is the gambia we are talkingabout. i make more money now (working two part-time jobs) amonth or so, than my uncle in njawara makes on all his"to'lls" all year. how are we gonna set a minimum wage for astruggling woman selling "gert'eh chaff" on the porch of then'arrs shop? how do we ensure that the m'bindaan she employsget a certain wage if she doesn't make that much. does she paya percentage? how fair is that. we do not even collect taxeson most of the income of gambians at home. there is just noestablishment capable of this. how would we tabulate the wagesof "merr ami's selling "m'burro-bullet" or "ice-i-wonjo" at theprimary, secondary, middle, and high schools.don't anybody get me wrong, we had m'bindaans, i knowhow they were treated. we would eat together, and ourm'bindaan's would never go home without taking their dinnerswith them. i know , have seen instances where people will noteat with their "jolas" -- as they may be called--, and donot feel responsible to have them fed as long as they werebeing paid their wages. i have also seen many m'bindaan's whosteal and lie, who are lazy do no work properly, and areloudmouthed. but we must not generalize, treat everycase onit's own...........will say more later///also hopes to address the issue of lebanese and otherforeigners in the gambia, and those who are rightfully .gambians.*********keep the faith........always be happy, remember, we are just "passing through thislife to get to the better"have fun.til i log in again......N J A G A.......IN H-B-LAND.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 21:31:58 -0500From: Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: requestMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19971007221330.31679e5c@etbu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 11:22 PM 10/6/97 -0500, Ousman Gajigo wrote:"This email is for people in the Gambia at the moment. I would reallyappreciate it if one of you could send me the phone number of WestCoast Radio Station (the newest radio station)."Ousman, i am not in The Gambia but something in your message caughtmy attention. The name of the radio station in question drove a chillyreminder through my spine. I just hope that the name has no bearing to the"west coast/east coast" rivalry that we have come to know in the UnitedStates' music industry.On behalf of Ousman (if you don't mind, Ousman), i thus redirect hisquestion to Tombong Saidy, being that Tombong is the head of both RadioGambia and Gambia Television. Also Tombong, can you offer any insights as tothe affiliations of this new radio station in terms of it's allegiance tothe "American East/west coasts." I hope there is no correlation. If that isthe case, then i pray that God bless the radio station. Otherwise, I willassume that you know what to do Tombong. We don't need a coastal war in TheGambia.I hope i'm not being seen as paranoid here. I do realise that TheGambia is on the west coast of Africa, and that that would be a legitimatereason for the name of the radio station. Nevertheless, i can't help butthink about what is going on in the U.S.Thanx all. God bless.It's Tamsir.------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 09:25:31 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Any Gambia-Lers in France???Message-ID: < 9710081325.AA42610@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello G-Lers,Are there any Gambia-Lers living in France? I am interested in makingcontacts with those Gambians so as to inquire about temporaryaccomodations during the 1998 world cup between the dates of June 10 thruJuly 12, 1998. If you know of any Gambians (or friends of Gambians) livingin either Bordeaux or Marseille, please send me some info at my privatee-mail address below.Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 12:26:26 -0500 (CDT)From: Paul Jammeh < st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu To: To: GAMBIA-L:@student-mail.jsu.edu, gambia-l@u.washington.edu, ;, ;Subject: Please add new memberMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.95.971008121407.17816D-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi list managers (Dr. Janneh, Ndow etc.)Please add Lala Jabang to the list. She is very much interested inbecoming a member of the Gambia-l. She is a Gambian and go to the sameschool with me. Her address is st1638@student-mail.jsu.edu Thanks for the time.God Bless Gambia-lPAUL D JAMMEH.------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 19:22:09 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: <19971008172246.AAA47250@default>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITModou Sidibeh and Ebrima Jawara have been added to the list. Welcometo Gambia-l, you can send your introductions to:RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 10:46:10 -0700 (PDT)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: zSAYJMJDV4MBaLeO6GNkVg==All,Lala Jabang has been added to the list. Welcome aboard and please send in yourintro to gambia-l@u.washington.edu regards,sarian------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 20:57:09 -0700From: "Bass Drammeh" < Kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MembersMessage-ID: < 199710082354.UAA24749@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitELAKEH!PLEASE,KINDLY SEND ME ALL THE MAILS TO THE TWO LISTS(GAMBIA-L,BUSH LIST)OF YESTERDAY.I WAS CHANGING MY COMPUTER AND MAIL PROFILE AND I ACCIDENTALLYLOST ALL THE MAILS THAT CAME YESTER(7th OCT.)MY REGARDS TO THE FAMILY.....................BASSSS!----------> From: Camara, Momodou < momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: New Members> Date: Wednesday, October 08, 1997 10:22 AM> Modou Sidibeh and Ebrima Jawara have been added to the list. Welcome> to Gambia-l, you can send your introductions to:> Regards> Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 14:17:17 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Any Gambia-Lers in France???Message-ID: < 9710081817.AA61110@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThank you all those who responded to my inquiry, especially MonsieurLamin.I will remember you in my prayers.Good luck!Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 14:53:53 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarding an itro.Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.971008145300.30216B-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIINAME: Ebrima Jawara;OCCUPATION: MSc Student (Agricultural Economics) at the University ofReading;HOBBIES/INTERESTS: Rugby, Golf, Weight-lifting, Shooting, volleyball;MARITAL STATUS: Single.Tony Loum------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 19:59:11 -0400From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net To: "Gambia-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Deja News - ArticleMessage-ID: <01bcd446$2cbb4180$e40c1a26@latir>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThe following is a link on the Web to an article that appeared in thesoc.religion.islam newsgroup. In it a brief reference is made to thesituation with the Ahmadi movement back home and a connection to SaudiArabia.54193.1852244179&hitnum=44Of course, the article is also available in "the Bush".Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Oct 97 16:58:25 PDTFrom: TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: < 9710082358.utk9570@RR5.intel.com I apologize if my message was vague. I was putting in a request for any of thethe Subscription managers to enlist my cousin Famalang Barrow as a newmember to Gambia-L. His e-mail address is Bubabarrow@msn.com. Thanks......Pa-Abdou Aueu68@AOL.COM wrote:I have no clue what you what are trying to say. I can't help you because youdid not mention anything. Feel free to write and I might be able to help.ABARROW wrote:List Managers,I would appreciate it if you could subscribe my cousin Famalang Barrow at thefollowing address: Bubabarrow@msn.com. Thanks for all your efforts.Pa-Abdou Barrow------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 20:16:52 -0400From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net To: "Gambia-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATIONMessage-ID: <01bcd448$a5230200$e40c1a26@latir>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHere is a release I found in a Usenet newsgroup. I post it only fordiscussion/information purposes and not as an advocate for or againstanything in it.Peace.Latir Gheran*******************************************************************************2 September 1997AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIONNETWORK (AAASHRAN)GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATIONCASE NUMBER: GA9711.FGMISSUES: Freedom from discrimination; freedom from cruel, inhuman, ordegrading treatment; freedom of expressionFACTS OF THE CASE: On 17 May 1997, Gambia Telecommunications (GAMTEL), astate-owned company that controls radio and television stations with thelargest audiences in the country, issued a statement prohibiting programs ornews items that "either seemingly oppose female genital mutilation or tendtoportray the medical hazard about the practice." The new policy requires thatall programs be previewed to ensure compliance and calls for the active useof the media to support female genital mutilation.On 27 May 1997, the Gambia Committee on Traditional Practices (GAMCOTRAP), anon-governmental organization, delivered a statement to Gambian PresidentYaya A.J.J. Jammeh condemning the new policy. GAMCOTRAP has been campaigningfor the end of female genital mutilation since 1984.It is estimated that 70-80% of women in Gambia undergo female genitalmutilation, also known as female circumcision. The procedure is typicallyperformed on girls between five and twelve years old by non-medicalpersonnelwith crude and unsterile equipment, and without anesthetic. Supporters ofthe procedure defend it as a means of ensuring a women's virginity bysuppressing her sexual desires, thereby making her more suitable formarriage.There is no evidence that female genital mutilation improves the health ofthe child in any way. To the contrary, infection, excessive bleeding,severepain during urination, menstruation, sexual intercourse, and childbirth,psychological trauma, and death are common consequences of the operation.In April 1997, the World Health Organization, the U.N. Children's Fund(UNICEF), and the U.N. Population Fund (UNPF) appealed to governments tosupport efforts to end female genital mutilation. The World MedicalAssociation adopted a statement on female genital mutilation in October 1993at the 45th World Medical Assembly in which it "condemns the practice ofgenital mutilation including circumcision where women and girls areconcernedand condemns the participation of physicians in the execution of suchpractices."Female genital mutilation constitutes a serious violation of internationalhuman rights standards, including those enumerated in the U.N. Convention onthe Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), theU.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child (Rights of the Child Convention),and the African Charter on Human and People's Rights (the African Charter),which are all legally binding on Gambia as a State Party.Under CEDAW:* States Parties shall refrain from engaging in any act or practice ofdiscrimination against women and to ensure that public authorities andinstitutions shall act in conformity with this obligation and to take allappropriate measures, including legislation, to codify or abolish existinglaws, regulations, customs and practices which constitute discriminationagainst women (Article 2);*shall take all appropriate measures to modify the social and culturalpatterns of conduct of men and women, with a view to achieving theelimination of prejudices and customary and all other practices which arebased on the idea of inferiority or the superiority of either of the sexesoron stereotyped roles for men and women (Article 5); and*shall take all appropriate measures to eliminate discrimination againstwomen in all matters relating to marriage and family relations and shallensure theinterests of the children shall be paramount (Article 16).Under the Rights of the Child Convention:* States Parties shall take all effective and appropriate measures with aview to bolishing traditional practices prejudicial to the health ofchildren(Article 24);* shall condemn all forms of physical and mental violence, injury or abuse,neglect or negligent treatment, maltreatment or exploitation, while in thecare ofparents, legal guardians or any other person who has the care of the child(Article 19); and* shall ensure that no child shall be subject to torture or other cruel,inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment (Article 37).Under the African Charter:* Every individual shall have the right to enjoy the best attainable stateof physical and mental health (Article 16);* States Parties shall take the necessary measures to protect the health oftheir people (Article 16); and* shall ensure the elimination of every discrimination against women andalso censure the protection of the rights of the women and the child asstipulated ininternational declarations and conventions (Article 18).(Sources of information on this case include: Equality Now Alert, July 1997;the World Medical Association; Female Genital Mutilation: A Call for GlobalAction, by Nahid Touia; El Nadim Center for the Management andRehabilitationof Victims of Violence; the New England Journal of Medicine, v. 331, 15September 1994, no. 11; International Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics46(1994), 127-135, and Amnesty International.)RECOMMENDED ACTION: Please send telexes, telegrams, faxes, or airmailletters:* condemning female genital mutilation as a practice with no legitimatemedical basis;* expressing concern about the harmful effects of female genital mutilationon the health of women and female children; and* calling on GAMTEL to reverse its decision to prohibit the broadcasting ofprograms that oppose female genital mutilation.APPEAL AND INQUIRY MESSAGES SHOULD BE SENT TO:Mr. Bakary NjieManaging Director of GAMTELBanjul, GAMBIAfax: 011-220-226699President Yaya A.J.J. JammehPresident of the Republic of GambiaBanjul, GAMBIAtelex: 2240COPIES TO:Equality NowP.O. Box 20646Columbus Circle StationNew York, NY 10023Please send copies of your appeals, and any responses you may receive, ordirect any questions you may have to Elisa Munoz, AAAS Science and HumanRights Program, 1200 New York Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20005; tel. 202-326-6797; email EMUNOZ@AAAS.ORG; or fax 202-289-4950.The keys to effective appeals are to be: courteous and respectful; accurateand precise; impartial in approach; and as specific as possible regardingalleged violation and the international human rights standards andinstruments that apply to the situation. Reference to your scientificorganization and professional affiliation are always helpful.To ensure that appeals are current and credible, please do not continue towrite appeals on this case after 90 days from the date of the posting unlessan update has been issued.------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 12:38:22 +0100From: "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: request /Reply to West Coast Radio Tel etcMessage-ID: < B0000009444@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitHi Folks,Mr Mbai, I think I can reassure that West Coast radio has no relation orbearing to U.S. West/East Coast rivalry..This is a British-owned RadioStation that has jsut joined the airwaves and is very tourist-oriented..sorest easyOn the other hand, the Tel. no. for West Coast Radio is 460911..fromGamtel..for Mr. Gajigo--pmj--------------------------------------Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 10:09:51 GMT+1From: "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Learning mandinka and wolofMessage-ID: < 960DDFE21ED@amadeus.cmi.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHello Theodor,as somebody who have tried to learn both, I may have something to contribute.(I am a Norwegian social anthropologist)> What are the major mistakes made by foreigners starting to learn> mandinkan and/or wolof?You cannot learn both properly unless you stay for years, thinkcarefully whom you need to talk to before you start.I was adviced to learn wollof since I was supposed to do my fieldworkin an urban area, and that was a good advice. I started to learnwollof, but suddenly found that most of my friends and informantswere mandinkas and some of them hardly understood wollof. So the nexttime I came I started to learn mandinka (it is no secret that itwill take a lot more time before I become fluent in Mandinka, inWollof I am better but "Sabu do fout boppa am" (soap does not washitself), it is just that I am jealous of those who could concentrateon one, and be closer to the stage where jokes are understood. .If you want to do your study in Banjul, Bakau or Serakunda, I thinkwollof is best. Most of the non-mandinkas who have grown up in thisarea, don't understand mandinka.If you want to do your study outside these three areas, it would besmart to find out what language you will need by talking to those who knowthe place.> Is there a recongnized spelling-policy in these laguages, or are there> differences between different parts of the Gambia? Where can a reference> guide to this spelling be found?> What is a good hint to a beginner in mandinka / wolofWhen you are in the Gambia, I would recommend you contact theAmerican peacecorps and get the names of the teachers they use/used.These are trained to teach languages and know how to do itsystematically. I had two former peacecorps teachers (Edward DaCostaand Musa Saine) and two others and there was an enormous difference.One of the others was a teacher who knew a lot about Mandinkaculture and language, but the fact that the peace-corpse teacherswere experienced in teaching foreigners, made a big difference.The price (almost 50D per hour) may seem high in a Gambian context -many other gambians were shocked and said they could do it at muchlower rate, but for me it was really worth it.Best regards and good luck!Heidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 10:54:09 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATIONMessage-ID: < 343CB7D1.342D@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLatir Downes-Thomas wrote:> Here is a release I found in a Usenet newsgroup. I post it only for> discussion/information purposes and not as an advocate for or against> anything in it.I am sure my boss Mr Bakary Njie will be delighted to receive all ofthese messages There is a new boss of the newly named GTVRS (Gambia TV and RadioServices) - Tombong Saidy - former ambassader to the US I think?? and hehas rescinded the notice following some input from State House, if mymemory serves me well.It probably doesn't change much in reality.Bye, Barry------------------------------Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 18:01:26 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd mail from Momodou Buhary ) Anyone Out There?Message-ID: <19971009160127.AAA48226@default>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BIT> > To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: Anyone Out There?> > Knock. Knock. Anyone out there? Or is everyone hiding in the bush? Or is> > my connection to Gambia-l faulty? I have not received any mail for some> > days and I'm just wondering. If everyone is hiding in the bush, please> > add me to the bush list. Thanks.> > Buharry.------------------------------Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 19:49:41 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: dekat@itis.com Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?Message-ID: < 343D97C5.6E8A@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Katim!Thanks for your efforts in resubscribing me. I must say that Iwas really surprised when I got my mail sent back to me saying that Iwas not subscribed to Gambia-l. I wondered really hard as to why I wouldbe unsubscribed and even if I were to be unsubscribed why I wasn=B4tinformed.You wrote:> we get copies of *all* error messages so you can see why someone> would just go ahead and unsubscribe the offending address.> =I would appreciate it if the list managers could clarify this for me.If someone sends a post that generates an error message, does the postget sent back to the sender? I=B4m curious because ALL of the posts that =have sent before being informed today that I=B4ve been unsubscribed havebeen ok - i.e., I=B4ve had them sent to me through Gambia-l. None has bee=returned with an error message. The last time I sent a post was 4th.October and it got through fine. =Part of the resubscription message read:> it is required that you send your postings from that address, unless th=> list does not require subscription for posting.I have never sent anything to Gambia-l from another address. So I=B4mwondering: what else can someone do to generate error messages?I have a suggestion. I don=B4t know how feasible it is though. If errormessages are repeatedly generated, is it possible to inform thesubscriber and possibly let him/her know that error messages are beinggenerated and that if this continues it can lead to him/her beingunsubscribed. This might be better than just unsubscribing someonewithout warning.Katim=B4s suggestion might be the reason I was unsubscribed. However, if=posts that generate error messages are returned to sender then this didnot happen in my case because I did not get my messages returned. Maybethe other list managers can help me understand why I was unsubscribed sothat if it is something that I can help, I would not repeat it. Betterstill, maybe the person who unsubscribed me can explain the reasonbetter than the other list managers. Thanks.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Katim S. Touray wrote:> => Hi Momodou,> => i'm sorry to hear that you've been unsubscribed. i think it must have =been> done after the list server generated numerous error messages from your =mail> box. we get copies of *all* error messages so you can see why someone> would just go ahead and unsubscribe the offending address.> => anyway, you'll be re-subscribed shortly. and sorry for any inconvenien=ce> caused.> => have a great weekend!> => Katim> => ----------> > From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se > > To: tloum@u.washington.edu; > > Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?> > Date: Thursday, October 09, 1997 5:30 PM> >> > Hi!> > I sent the message below to check why I have not received any mail=> > lately and got the shocking message that I am not subscribed to> > Gambia-l. Have I been unsubscribed without being informed? If so, by =who> > and why? Hoping to get a reply.> > Buharry==2E> > ---------------------------------------------------------------------=----> > listproc@u.washington.edu wrote:> > >> > > m.gassama@swipnet.se : You are not subscribed to> > > Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subscri=be,> > > send mail to listproc@u.washington.edu with the following request:> > >> > > subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name> > >> > > This message cannot be resent again from your address shown above,> unless> > > its body is slightly modified.> > >> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=-----> ---> > > >From m.gassama@swipnet.se Thu Oct 9 05:48:14 1997> > > Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu> [140.142.13.230])> > > by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) w=ith> ESMTP> > > id FAA40176 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Thu, 9=Oct> 1997 05:48:14 -0700> > > Received: from mb05.swip.net (mb05.swip.net [193.12.122.209])> > > by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) wit=> ESMTP> > > id FAA21928 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 9 Oct 1=997> 05:48:12 -0700> > > Received: from dialup170-1-6.swipnet.se (dialup170-1-6.swipnet.se> [130.244.170.6])> > > by mb05.swip.net (8.8.6/8.8.6) with SMTP> > > id OAA06948 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >;> > > Thu, 9 Oct 1997 14:48:10 +0200 (MET DST)> > > Message-ID: < 343D5153.89F@swipnet.se > > > Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 14:49:07 -0700> > > From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se > > > X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0C-Tele2 (Win95; I; 16bit)> > > MIME-Version: 1.0> > > To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > Subject: Anyone Out There?> > > Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3Diso-8859-1> > > Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable> > >> > > Knock. Knock. Anyone out there? Or is everyone hiding in the bush? =Or> is> > > my connection to Gambia-l faulty? I have not received any mail for =some> > > days and I=3DB4m just wondering. If everyone is hiding in the bush,=> please> > > add me to the bush list. Thanks.> > > Buh=arry.------------------------------Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 20:12:55 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: "Camara, Momodou" < momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out ThereMessage-ID: < 343D9D37.1B@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Momodou!Thanks a lot for your efforts.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Camara, Momodou wrote:> => I have just sent a command to the listprocessor to add you again. The> problem could be your server.> => The list has been set to delete e-mail addresses when they generate> error messages. I am sending a comy of this mail to Abdou, Tony and> Katim so that they could chech what was wrong.> => I will forward your mail to the list later and hope that you get a> copy too.> => Momodou Camara> => On 9 Oct 97 at 15:42, MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> => > Hi Momodou!> > Being one of the list managers, could you please let me know why> > I> > have been unsubscribed from Gambia-l? I have tried to send two> > messages but received the replies below. Sorry for sending this to> > your 2 addresses but I=B4m not sure which one is right or which one i=> > working. Thanks.> > Buharry.> > --------------------------------------------------------------------> > ----- listproc@u.washington.edu wrote:> > >> > > m.gassama@swipnet.se : You are not subscribed to gambia-l@u.washingt on.edu.> > > Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subscri=be,> > > send mail to listproc@u.washington.edu with the following request:> > >> > > subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name> > >> > > This message cannot be resent again from your address shown above, =unless> > > its body is slightly modified.> > > -------------------------------------------------------------------=------------> > > >From m.gassama@swipnet.se Thu Oct 9 06:30:13 1997> > > Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.=33.5])> > > by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) w=ith ESMTP> > > id GAA17626 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Thu, 9=Oct 1997 06:30:07 -0700> > > Received: from mb05.swip.net (mb05.swip.net [193.12.122.209])> > > by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) wit=h ESMTP> > > id GAA22218; Thu, 9 Oct 1997 06:30:03 -0700> > > Received: from dialup177-1-3.swipnet.se (dialup177-1-3.swipnet.se [=130.244.177.3])> > > by mb05.swip.net (8.8.6/8.8.6) with SMTP> > > id PAA11483;> > > Thu, 9 Oct 1997 15:29:59 +0200 (MET DST)> > > Message-ID: < 343D5B20.2645@swipnet.se > > > Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 15:30:56 -0700> > > From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se > > > X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0C-Tele2 (Win95; I; 16bit)> > > MIME-Version: 1.0> > > To: tloum@u.washington.edu, > > > CC: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?> > > References: < 343D5153.89F@swipnet.se > > > Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3Dus-ascii> > > Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> > >> > > Hi!> > > I sent the message below to check why I have not received any ma=il> > > lately and got the shocking message that I am not subscribed to> > > Gambia-l. Have I been unsubscribed without being informed? If so, b=y who> > > and why? Hoping to get a reply.> > > Buh=arry.> > > -------------------------------------------------------------------=------> > > listproc@u.washington.edu wrote:> > > >> > > > m.gassama@swipnet.se : You are not subscribed to gambia-l@u.washin gton.edu.> > > > Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subsc=ribe,> > > > send mail to listproc@u.washington.edu with the following request=> > > >> > > > subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name> > > >> > > > This message cannot be resent again from your address shown above=, unless> > > > its body is slightly modified.> > > > -----------------------------------------------------------------=--------------> > > > >From m.gassama@swipnet.se Thu Oct 9 05:48:14 1997> > > > Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu [140.14=2.13.230])> > > > by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05)=with ESMTP> > > > id FAA40176 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Thu,=9 Oct 1997 05:48:14 -0700> > > > Received: from mb05.swip.net (mb05.swip.net [193.12.122.209])> > > > by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) w=ith ESMTP> > > > id FAA21928 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 9 Oct=1997 05:48:12 -0700> > > > Received: from dialup170-1-6.swipnet.se (dialup170-1-6.swipnet.se=[130.244.170.6])> > > > by mb05.swip.net (8.8.6/8.8.6) with SMTP> > > > id OAA06948 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >;> > > > Thu, 9 Oct 1997 14:48:10 +0200 (MET DST)> > > > Message-ID: < 343D5153.89F@swipnet.se > > > > Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 14:49:07 -0700> > > > From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se > > > > X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0C-Tele2 (Win95; I; 16bit)> > > > MIME-Version: 1.0> > > > To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > > Subject: Anyone Out There?> > > > Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3Diso-8859-1> > > > Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable> > > >> > > > Knock. Knock. Anyone out there? Or is everyone hiding in the bush=? Or is> > > > my connection to Gambia-l faulty? I have not received any mail fo=r some> > > > days and I=3DB4m just wondering. If everyone is hiding in the bus=h, please> > > > add me to the bush list. Thanks.> > > > B=uharry.------------------------------Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 14:41:29 -0400From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net To: "Gambia-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia in the News (9 Oct)Message-ID: <01bcd4e2$f577d560$f70e1a26@latir>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitA Beechcraft BE200 on a flight from Las Palmas has crashed en route toYundum airport this morning. Of the nine people on board, two Spanish crewand the rest German tourists, one, a child, is believed to have survivedwith minor injuries.Reuters has reported that witnesses said the plane crashed at Kebujeh, abouttwo miles from the airport while AFP reported that Civil Aviationauthorities said the plane crashed near the village of Serrekunda Nding.The plane took off from the Canary Islands around midnight and is said tohave crashed around 4 AM.According to The Associated Press, Canarias Compania Naysa, the Spanishcompany that owned the plane, said the crash was due to a storm but theygave no further details on the crash. Claude Jensen, a spokesman for theGambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), told AP that the cause of the crashwas still being investigated and that the airport had lost contact with theplaneshortly before the crash occurred.(Source: AFP, AP & Reuters)Of course, you can read the details in "the Bush".Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 18:40:00 -0400From: Joanna Azzi < ja132509@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: INTRODUCTIONMessage-ID: < s43d251b.079@gwmail.kysu.edu HI EVERYONE!MY NAME IS JOANNA AZZI. I AM 22YEARS OLD AND A COMPUTER SCIENCEMAJOR AT THE K.S.U.ITS A GREAT PLEASURE TO BE PART OFTHE 'BANTABA'.THANKS.JOANNA.------------------------------Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 19:47:07 -0400 (EDT)From: Hous@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 971009194537_815211478@emout01.mail.aol.com Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday inPhiladelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Pleasegive me your fair assessement on this.Isn't it about time we are part of theNEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.There are threeoptions to restore democracy in some countries in Africa:-1 Deplomacy2 Economic embargo3 Military interventionSoft talking deplomacy has done very little in solving internationaldisputes.It wouldn't help in Africa.Has Economic Embargo been an effective tool any where in the world? No.It didnot work in Cuba nor in North Korea nor Libya and the list goes on.Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restore peaceand democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia and Haiti..I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.Your consent?------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10393 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 15:35:49

Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 22:36:41 -0400 (EDT)

From: Raye Sosseh <

To:

Subject: Zone II soccer contributions

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



List Members,

I was asked to post this message to the list......



The Ministry of Youths and Sports and I guess organizers of the

Zone II soccer tournament are seeking contributions from the

Gambia community in the US. The soccer tournament will be hosted from

November 28th - Dec. 17th......

Folks in these areas are asked to send thier contributions

to the following

Atlanta - Garba Touray Tel: 404 728 8817

Miami - Alieu Njie Tel: 305 625 9718

DC - Ousainou Mbenga Tel: 202 328 8049



Gambians not in the above mentioned areas who wish to

make contributions can contact Habib Mbye at



-----------------

I'd like to assert that neither I nor any member of my immediate family

as far as I know has any affiliation with the Ministy of Youths and Sports.



Thanks



**************************************************************

* Raye Sosseh *

* George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering *

* Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 *

* Internet:

* *

* Quote *

* ----- *

* "If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door. *

* *

**************************************************************







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 22:37:35 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Rumours

Message-ID: <



Do me a great favour, please get me off your Gambian mailing list. My

cancellation is mainly due to all the junk mail I have been receiving lately.

Thanks and I hope you understand. Take care.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 23:34:58 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Hi - New Member

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-10-09 19:09:02 EDT, Satalf writes:



<< Could you please add my cousin Buba on the mailing list, his address is

noted below



Buba_J@hotmail.com

>>





---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: Hi - New Member

Date: 97-10-09 19:09:02 EDT

From: Satalf

To: MJagana



Could you please add my cousin Buba on the mailing list, his address is

noted below



Buba_J@hotmail.com



Thanks

satang







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 01:44:07 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Latir, you wrote:



> Here is a release I found in a Usenet newsgroup. I post it only for

> discussion/information purposes and not as an advocate for or against

> anything in it.

>

> Peace.

>

> Latir Gheran

>

> ****************************************************************************

> 2 September 1997

>

> It is estimated that 70-80% of women in Gambia undergo female genital

> mutilation, also known as female circumcision. The procedure is typically

> performed on girls between five and twelve years old by non-medical

> personnel

> with crude and unsterile equipment, and without anesthetic. Supporters of

> the procedure defend it as a means of ensuring a women's virginity by

> suppressing her sexual desires, thereby making her more suitable for

> marriage.

>

> There is no evidence that female genital mutilation improves the health of

> the child in any way. To the contrary, infection, excessive bleeding,

> severe

> pain during urination, menstruation, sexual intercourse, and childbirth,

> psychological trauma, and death are common consequences of the operation.

> In April 1997, the World Health Organization, the U.N. Children's Fund

> (UNICEF), and the U.N. Population Fund (UNPF) appealed to governments to

> support efforts to end female genital mutilation. The World Medical

> Association adopted a statement on female genital mutilation in October 1993

> at the 45th World Medical Assembly in which it "condemns the practice of

> genital mutilation including circumcision where women and girls are

> concerned

> and condemns the participation of physicians in the execution of such

> practices."

>

> Female genital mutilation constitutes a serious violation of international

> human rights standards, including those enumerated in the U.N. Convention on

> the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the

> U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child (Rights of the Child Convention),

> and the African Charter on Human and People's Rights (the African Charter),

> which are all legally binding on Gambia as a State Party.

> Under CEDAW:



And now, here is a revisitation of yet another "sensitive" subject, Female

Genital Mutilation (FGM). Latir, Your forwarded article has inspired me to

send this piece that I wrote earlier this year for a research paper

project. Bass, you might recall that I wrote to you personally asking for

you opinion on this subject (unfortunately, you never had time to

respond). The piece itself was 15 pages long but for the purpose of

brevity, I have forwarded only a portion of the paper. I hope that this

will be an eye-opener for those who are not familiar with the evil

practice of FGM. If you should find it offensive, please accept my

apology. On the hand, any comments, whether for or against the practice

would be greatly appreciated. The documentation of all sources will be

found at the end of the piece. In addition, any quotations, paraphrases

and summaries are shown with document page numbers in brackets at the end.



May God be the judge of our actions.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



Female Genital Mutilation:

The Evil Practice of the Silent Mind

by

Moe S. Jallow



Female genital mutilation, also known as FGM or simply female

circumcision, is generally a practice in which a young female is

circumcised by cutting off the genitals. In many nations of the world, the

practice is widely accepted as a requirement that must be met in order to

keep up with old traditional and religious beliefs. Despite the torture of

pain that is endured by the victims, the practice has become more

transparent in recent years. Some advocates declare it a religious

sanction that defines the natural beauty of a clean woman in their society

whereas other groups simply practice it because it is a form of cultural

initiation that their elders have done for several years. In spite of

these claims, FGM has caused many advanced nations to denounce it as a

violation of human rights and has cautioned the advocates, mainly the

government leaders of their countries, to retrace their footsteps in order

to revitalize the validity of their claims.



The practice of FGM is not new to this world as it is termed as part of

the parcel of heritage of many of the societies in which it is practiced.

In fact, it has been around as far back as 4000 years ago. Some Islamic

scholars believe that it originated from Egypt, during the time of the

great pharaohs, and where it is also still practiced today. Apart from

Egypt, it also practiced in Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Malaysia and many parts

of West Africa, all of which are Islamic regions. In most of these

countries, the reasons for the practice varies according to the religious

and cultural divisiveness of the region. As Alexandra Socarides notes, in

Egypt for example, activists have raised the main issue of health hazards

associated with the practice while proponents claim that it "preserves the

innocence and beauty" of girls while keeping their sexual appetites "under

control" (22).



Although widely practiced in many different countries, there are

essentially three forms of FGM. The less common type is called the "Sunna"

circumcision, which translates to cutting off the nose of the clitoris in

Islam, which was initiated by Prophet Muhammad, who was believed to be, by

the Muslims, the last messenger of God. Due to the simplicity and less

complication of this type of FGM, authors J A Black and G D Debelle note

that this type of circumcision is the only type that can be "correctly

called circumcision" (1590). A less common but widely practiced form is

called excision which involves the removal of the clitoris and the

adjacent parts of the labia minora. This procedure is the most common type

of FGM in many parts of the Islamic countries. Infibulation, which is the

most common type, is done to preserve virginity until after marriage and

it involves the cutting off of the clitoris, the labia minora and majora

and sewing together the two sides of the vulva and leaving only a small

opening for urine and menstrual flow. Unlike excision, this type is

practiced by the majority of non-Muslims in which girls are circumcised at

puberty as an important initiation into the tribe.



In all types of FGMs, the practice among females is considered the

most significant rite of passage of adulthood as it enhances the tribal

and social bonding of families in society. By circumcising a young woman,

she is being conditioned to reduce a her sexual desire so that she won't

go looking for extramarital affairs. Her marriage opportunities and

father's status within the society are increased due to the fact that

circumcision is the only way to be socially acceptable and the only

passage from childhood to adulthood. Also, adds Norra Macready, most of

the advocates of the practice believe that a circumcised woman is

characterized as a decent woman since by circumcision she is conditioned

to abstain from sex (1103). Infibulation is especially advocated through

out the world and it is the one that attracts the attention of the

international community. According to Mack Gerry, "The most common

explanation given by participants is that infibulation is required for

marriage and honor. Infibulation prepares for marriage, is a prerequisite

for marriage, and so on." Here, one can see the reality of the whole

acceptance of Infibulation.



FGM has been around for many years and has its roots stemming from Middle

Eastern countries where Islam originated. The practice then quickly spread

to many surrounding countries that were influenced by the Islamic

Renaissance. In many parts of Africa, for example, the practice is so

common that it is widely regarded as a ritual that is considered a

traditional festivity. In these countries, Josh Hamilton reports that FGM

is most obvious in African countries, where as high as ninety percent of

women and girls are mutilated "for non-therapeutic reasons - usually

cultural or religious - with the aim of reducing sexual responsiveness or

drive" (1148). As often, girls as young as four years, are circumcised to

prepare them for the role of the future mothers of the next generation.

Without circumcision, these girls would be considered unfit for marriage

and therefore disregarded as "unclean" women some of whom can never find a

respectable husband to marry them.



During the ceremony of this type of FGM, the girls are taken away from

their homes, with the approval of their parents, to a remote place where

they are briefed about what is to become of them. While screaming as loud

as they could, the girls are very helpless since even their own mothers

may not be present during the actual ceremony of cutting the genitals. As

young as they are, their only defense are the tears of humiliation that

can touch even the most ignorant mother. After the formal introduction of

the members, the head woman prepares the girls for the ritual. She is

armed with razor blade (sometimes a sharp knife) and her whole lower face

is covered with a white cloth. Individually, the girls are brought into a

separate room where the head woman along with her assistants are located.

With the help of the assistants, the girls' legs are forced to pull apart

as wide as possible to open the vagina and disclose the clitoris. The head

woman then uses the razor( or other sharp object) to cut it off whilst the

girl engages in a constant yelling and jerking and a possible bleeding to

death. Each girl in turn, being more scared than the girl before her due

to the loud screams, is brought in to go through the same torture. In most

cases the head woman will use the same blade on several different girls

without sterilization, creating a possible infection of all types of blood

diseases.



Sharon Lerner warns, many critics of the practice have been

considered intermediaries who have no understanding of the real issues

behind the truth. These same critics are the one who consider the practice

evil "form of sexual control" that should be discouraged by all countries

of the world (44). To understand, the real issues one not needs to

understand the effects of FGM. According to Lerner, apart from

disorienting a girl's sexual pleasure, "genital mutilation can cause

incidental bleeding, infection, and even death" (44).



The proponents of the act have a different view of the whole issue.

Many believe that the society is engrossed in a dilemma of friction

between the gender where men have to be the supreme commanders of the

family if life is to be normal. Mariama Barrie discloses:

Advocates of female genital mutilation, most of them members of

the dominant male

hierarchy, zealously guard the belief that an uncircumcised

woman is unclean, impure

and unfit to marry and bear children or attain respect in the

old age. They charge the

increasing vocal opponents of the practice many of us living

on American soil

with trying to undermine African culture." (54)



The same attitude is shown by many of the cultures in the African

continent. For this reason, it may become very difficult to eradicate

since the ignorance of the general public is an issue of choice. In Egypt,

for instance, laws are constantly being overturned as governments change

hands. As Abd El Hadi notes, in less than two years, a law banning FGM,

was reversed when a new Minister took office and re-instated the

mutilation practice in the hospitals, which was originally banned by the

former Minister (129).



In all these cases, female genital mutilation is thus seen here as another

patriarchal means to prevent women from being uncontrollable. By

mutilating them, the power of the males is enhanced to the point that it

makes the women subservient slaves of men. The FGM nightmare becomes

clearer when a man refuses to marry a woman who is not circumcised. Thus

arranged marriages are still the rule by which many men marry in most

parts of Africa since the majority of women are still illiterate due to

the failure of their governments to provide education. In this way, women

are quite unable to help themselves by breaking out of the polygamous

marriages and voicing out there opinions on male dominance.



To blame African men alone, however, would constitute a biased

solution if one considers male dominance in other parts of the world. By

considering the overall male attack of females, including female children,

it would be easy to understand why men can get away with violence in the

form of mutilation as in FGM. Since most of the governments are

male-dominated, the violent domination of families by men will remain

intact for a very long time. As Norra Macready observes, rather than

looking for the causes of such actions, the results are always dealt with

in an unfashionable and misleading way to disguise the reality (1103).



It is surprising to find that there is virtually no place in the

world where the abuse of women and girls does not go on. But nowhere are

the men on top talking about the violence their subjects are enduring.

Those men who know the truth tend to hide the ones that perpetrate the

violence. How then can the truth ever be told when the men who should

condemn and declare inhumane the violence of their fellow counterparts

sit in silence slumber? If we are ever going to break the cycle of violent

incidents that engulfs the misfortunate of this world then the men of

power must speak out. The silence of these men is what has covered up the

cycle of women and girls for centuries and it also the reason why those

who dare speak up are threatened.



To strengthen traditional families, these governments must step up to

increase awareness of the female equality in policy making issues where

the gender gap is immeasurable. The patriarch that dominates will do

nothing but hinder the slow advancement of female equality. Unless this

dangerous form of government is challenged and remodeled to include a

partnership of equal members of people who will live together in harmony,

respecting each other's aspirations and contribution to the land, violence

within the families, most notably female genital mutilation, around the

world will never stop.



------- end ----------



Any comments will be appreciated.



Thanks.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

=======================================================================



================================ Sources ==============================



Abd El Hadi, Amal. "A step forward for opponents of female

genital mutilation in Egypt." Lancet 349.9045 911 (Jan. 1997): 2pp.

Online. Internet. 2 June 1997.



Barrie, Mariama L. "Wounds that never heal." Essence 26.0011 (Mar. 1996):

1p. Online. Internet 2 June 1997.



Black, J A, and G D Debelle. "Female genital mutilation in Britain."

British Medical Journal (International) 31.6994 (17 June 1995): 2pp.

Online. Internet. 7 June 1997.



Hamilton, Josh. "UN condemns female circumcision." British medical Journal

(International) 314.7088 (19 Apr. 1997): 1p. Online. Internet. 2 June

1997.



Lerner, Sharon. "Rite or wrong?" Village Voice 43.0013 (1 Apr. 1997): 2pp.

Online. Internet. 2 June 1997.



Mackie, Gerry. "Ending footbinding and infibulation: A convection

account." American Sociological Review 61.0006 (Dec. 1996): 2pp. Online.

Internet. 7 June 1997.



Macready, Norra. "Female genital mutilation outlawed in the United

States." British Medical Journal (International) 313.7065 (2 Nov. 1996):

1pp. Online. Internet. 2 June 1997.



Journal (International) 313.7065 (2 Nov. 1996): 1pp. Online.

Internet. 2 June 1997.



Socarides Alexandra. "Egypt: The end of FGM?" Ms 7.0003 (Nov. 1996): 1p.

Online. Internet. 2 June 1997















------------------------------



Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 08:52:49 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: NEWS: Nigeria's Role in Sierra Leone

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Baffour Ankomah, the deputy editor of New Africa magazine

is one of the outspoken critics of Abacha's involvement in

Sierra Leone.



He writes in his Oct. 1997 issue of his magazine ...



"... Our elders say 'a crab does not beget a bird'. Abacha

has shown beyond doubt since 1983 that he is anti-

democratic. He believes in coups! How can the same man who

has imprisoned Nigeria's freely elected president, Moshood

Abiola, for no other crime than Abiola winning the 'freest

and fairest' election ever held in Nigeria, pop up in

Sierra Leone and wrap himself in the robes of a democrat?

Charity begins at home, doesn't it? "





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 10:49:15 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Someone (with no name) wrote:



> Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in

> Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Please

> give me your fair assessement on this.





Please, remember to sign your name at the end of your postings so that I

know who I am talking to. I like to address people by their names :-)))).



I will readily say that I have been a long time supporter and admirer of

Jesse Jackson. His credentials (those I have seen) clearly show that he

acts in the interest of ALL black people in America. Any member of the

"Boule" society can do the job of ambassador to Africa.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 13:15:13 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Zone II soccer contributions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Raye Sosseh, you wrote:



> List Members,

> I was asked to post this message to the list......

>

> Gambians not in the above mentioned areas who wish to

> make contributions can contact Habib Mbye at

>



Is this the same Habib Mbye of Atlanta? My e-mail to him generated an

error and was returned to me.



Please help!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 13:33:34 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winners

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Source: U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE



DIVERSITY IMMIGRANT VISA LOTTERY (DV-98) RESULTS



The National Visa Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has

registered the winners of the DV-98 diversity lottery. The

diversity lottery was conducted under the regulations of

Section 203(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act and makes

available 55,000 permanent resident visas annually to persons

from countries with low rates of immigration to the United

States. Almost 100,000 applicants have been registered and

notified and may now make an application for an immigrant visa.

Since it is likely that some of the first 55,000 persons

registered will not pursue their cases to visa issuance,

this larger figure should insure that all DV-98 numbers will be

used.



Applicants registered for the DV-98 program were selected at

random from the approximately 4.7 million qualified entries

received during the one-month application period which ran from

February 3, 1997 through noon on March 5, 1997. An additional

1.3 million applications received inside the mail-in period

were disqualified for failing to properly follow directions.



The visas have been apportioned among six geographic regions

with a maximum of 3,850 visas (7% of the 55,000 total)

available to persons born in any single country.



During the visa interview, principal applicants must provide

proof of a high school education or its equivalent, or show two

years of work experience in an occupation that requires at

least two years of training or experience within the past five

years.



Those selected will need to act on their immigrant visa

applications quickly. Applicants should follow the

instructions in their notification letter and must fully

complete the information requested. Registrants living in the

United States who wish to apply for adjustment of their status

must contact the Immigration and Naturalization Service

nearest to their place of residence. Once the total 55,000 visa

numbers have been used, the program for fiscal year 1998 will

end. Selected applicants who do not receive visas by September

30, 1998 will derive no further benefit from their DV-98

registration.



Similarly, spouses and children accompanying or following to

join DV-98 principals are only entitled to derivative DV status

until September 30, 1998.



Only participants in the DV-98 program who were selected for

further processing have been notified. Those who have not

received notification should assume their names were not

selected. The application period for next year's DV-99 lottery

will be October 24, 1997 to November 24, 1997.



The following is the statistical breakdown by foreign state

chargeability of those registered for the DV-98 program:



I. AFRICA -- (21,179 visas are available in fiscal year 1998):



ALGERIA 865 ERITREA 450 NAMIBIA 4

ANGOLA 23 ETHIOPIA 2,674 NIGER 0

BENIN 56 GABON 7 NIGERIA 6,007

BOTSWANA 2 GAMBIA,THE 204 RWANDA 59

BURKINA FASO 20 GHANA 6,035 SAO TOME&PRIN. 0

BURUNDI 5 GUINEA 453 SENEGAL 934

CAMEROON 1,007 GUINEA-BISS. 2 SEYCHELLES 0

CAPE VERDE 143 KENYA 1,329 SA.LEONE 5,364

CTR.AF.REP 1 LESOTHO 0 SOMALIA 764

CHAD 22 LIBERIA 1,708 SOUTH AFRICA 671

COMOROS 0 LIBYA 69 SUDAN 1,709

CONGO 41 MADAGASCAR 8 SWAZILAND 7

CONGO,DEM. MALAWI 37 TANZANIA 268

REP. OF 395 MALI 163 TOGO 643

COTE D'IV. 433 MAURITANIA 33 TUNISIA 162

DJIBOUTI 20 MAURITIUS 29 UGANDA 272

EGYPT 3,650 MOROCCO 1,923 ZAMBIA 129

EQ. GUINEA 1 MOZAMBIQUE 0 ZIMBABWE 76





II. ASIA -- (7,280 visas are available for fiscal year 1998):



AFGHANISTAN 131 IRAQ 65 NEPAL 296

BAHRAIN 0 ISRAEL 92 OMAN 0

BANGLADESH 6,075 JAPAN 440 PAKISTAN 3,391

BHUTAN 0 JORDAN 126 QATAR 0

BRUNEI 0 NORTH KOREA 1 SAUDI ARABIA 20

BURMA 298 KUWAIT 13 SINGAPORE 22

CAMBODIA 26 LAOS 10 SRI LANKA 487

HONG KONG SP LEBANON 67 SYRIA 72

REGION 373 MALAYSIA 109 THAILAND 103

INDONESIA 216 MALDIVES 0 UN. ARAB EM. 6

IRAN 587 MONGOLIA 22 YEMEN 78





(Asia countries that did not qualify for this year's DV-98 are:

CHINA -- mainland born and Taiwan born, INDIA, SOUTH KOREA,

PHILIPPINES, and VIETNAM.)



III. EUROPE -- (23,213 visas are available for fiscal year

1998):



ALBANIA 4,233 BELGIUM 91 DENMARK 82

ANDORRA 0 BOSNIA & HERZ 143 ESTONIA 68

ARMENIA 1,037 BULGARIA 5,411 FINLAND 184

AUSTRIA 152 CROATIA 182 FRANCE 545

AZERBAIJAN 355 CYPRUS 32 MARTINIQUE 1

BELARUS 655 CZECH REP. 147 GEORGIA 250

GERMANY 2,510 MALTA 16 SERBIA-MONT. 696

GREECE 74 MOLDOVA 282 SLOVAKIA 418

HUNGARY 298 MONACO 0 SLOVENIA 18

ICELAND 66 NETHERLANDS 199 SPAIN 162

IRELAND 763 Aruba 2 SWEDEN 258

ITALY 565 Neth. Ant. 10 SWITZERLAND 570

KAZAKHSTAN 425 NORTH. IRELAND 134 TAJIKISTAN 61

KYRGYZSTAN 80 NORWAY 68 TURKEY 2,947

LATVIA 203 PORTUGAL 128 TURKMENISTAN 55

LIECHTENSTEIN 0 MACAU 61 UKRAINE 4,280

LITHUANIA 1,418 ROMANIA 4,307 UZBEKISTAN 444

LUXEMBOURG 3 RUSSIA 3,768 VATICAN CITY 0

MACEDONIA, SAN MARINO 0

(FORMER

YUGOSLAV) 415



(POLAND and the UNITED KINGDOM (Great Britain) did not qualify

for the DV-98 program; NORTHERN IRELAND did qualify, however,

and is noted in the listings.)



IV. NORTH AMERICA (8 visas for fiscal year 1998):



BAHAMAS, THE (15)



(The BAHAMAS is the only country that qualified in this region

for the DV-98 program.)



V. OCEANIA (844 visas for fiscal year 1998):



AUSTRALIA 337 NAURU 0 SOLOMON ISL. 0

FIJI 939 NEW ZEALAND 182 TONGA 68

KIRIBATI 0 PALAU 0 TUVALU 0

MARSHALL IS. 0 PAPUA NEW GUIN. 4 VANUATU 0

MICRONESIA 0 SAMOA 3





VI. S. AMERICA, C. AMERICA, AND THE CARIBBEAN (2,476 visas

for fiscal year 1998):



ANTIGUA/BARB 1 ECUADOR 353 ST KITTS/NEVIS 5

ARGENTINA 158 GRENADA 27 ST LUCIA 6

BARBADOS 28 GUATEMALA 275 ST VINCENT &

BELIZE 9 GUYANA 119 THE GRENAD. 12

BOLIVIA 51 HAITI 149 SURINAME 10

BRAZIL 354 HONDURAS 134 TRINI/TOBAGO 359

CHILE 69 NICARAGUA 184 URUGUAY 12

COSTA RICA 36 PANAMA 32 VENEZUELA 245

CUBA 1,206 PARAGUAY 14

DOMINICA 39 PERU 609





(Countries in this region that did not qualify for the DV-98

program are: COLOMBIA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, EL SALVADOR,

JAMAICA, MEXICO.)





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 13:48:53 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winners

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



To all the Gambia-Lers who won the DV '98 lottery, CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!



Cheers!



Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 20:06:39 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



wrote:



> Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in

> Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.



Democracy is a very subjective word. I agree that democracy is nearly

non-existent in Africa but the United States itself has a lot of

"democracy" issues to deal with at home. Jesse Jackson could have been =



appointed a roving ambassador to promote democracy for black people,

Native Indians and other oppressed in the United States. Isn=B4t it rathe=

r

hypocritical that instead of trying to ensure true democracy for ALL its

citizens the US is out again preaching a doctrine of "democracy" which

it can use as leverage against weaker nations and which it will enforce

as long as it does not clash with its interests. Selective democracy is

not what the world needs. If the United States truly believes in

democracy, then it should strive to give it to ALL its citizens first

and then adhere to the principle when dealing with ALL nations AT ALL

TIMES and not when it suits it or does not clash with American

interests.



Hous also wrote:



> Isn't it about time we are part of the

> NEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.



Which New World Order? If it is the one coined during George Bush=B4s

tenure as US president then Africa is part of that world order. Our

position in that order is however not enviable. Africa can do without a

world order designed and perpetrated by white supremacy. A world order

that can be of use to Africa would be one built on mutual respect for

nations regardless of size, wealth, composition etc. and not one in

which the Europeans dictate to the rest of the world.



Hous also wrote:



> Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restore=

peace

> and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia and=

Haiti

> .I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.

> Your consent?

> =



Not mine. Are you suggesting military action against African countries?

To remove dictators? Would that be the solution? Would another

"dictator" not spring into place after everything has cooled down?

Africa has to mature by its own means and it has to find democracy. When

we make our leaders respect our rights to live freely and pursue ALL

rights granted and perform ALL our obligations under our constitutions

can we have democracy. Not when nations that do not have the moral

authority nor the hindrants we have try to impose their definitions on

us. =



I think that the word "dictator" has to be defined because it too is

very subjective. To me, America and Bill Clinton are as dictatorial as

those they paint as dictators (Saddam, Castro, Gaddafi etc.). Look at

America=B4s actions on the world stage.

Buharry.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

wrote:

> =



> Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in

> Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Plea=

se

> give me your fair assessement on this.Isn't it about time we are part o=

f the

> NEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.There are t=

hree

> options to restore democracy in some countries in Africa:-

> 1 Deplomacy

> 2 Economic embargo

> 3 Military intervention

> Soft talking deplomacy has done very little in solving international=



> disputes.It wouldn't help in Africa.

> Has Economic Embargo been an effective tool any where in the world? No.=

It did

> not work in Cuba nor in North Korea nor Libya and the list goes on.

> Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restore=

peace

> and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia and=

Haiti

> .I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.

> Your consent?



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 14:49:33 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: NIGERIA: "Fraud" Ring Busted!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



The Punch newspaper reported today that Nigerian authorities busted the

so-called "fraud plotters ring" that has been deceiving people by sending

out letters to overseas and promising big business opportuniites in

Nigeria. About 2.5 million letters written by the plotters in Lagos were

burnt by the authorities.



The report said....



"they burnt Tuesday the letters filling 150 mail bags,

intercepted at the Lagos international airport between January 1996 and

March 1997, by the Telecommunications and Post Offenses Task Force."



An official of the task force also added, "the letters were

affixed with illegal franking stamps and forged postage stamps valued at

the 70 million Naira (about 850,000 U.S. Dollars)."



The fraud plotters way of cheating is very simple. They will often send

out thousands of letters to potential victims and persuade them to invest

in business opportunities in Nigeria. Their best trick however, is that

they are able to persuade "the victims to pay an advanced fee to get the

money." It is reported that one of their victims was cheated a total of

five million dollars!



Cunny...huh?



---------

source: XINHUA news





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 12:04:49 -0700 (PDT)

From: lamin marenah <

To:

Subject: Introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



Hello,

My name is Jean Lamin Marenah,Born and raised in

Perseverance st.Went to S.A.H.S. and graduated as Class of '93.

I am currently a Junior Majoring in C.S at Lamar University in

Beaumont,Texas.

In conclusion, i would Like to express my gratitude in

being enlisted as a member of such an organisation.

Thanx, Lamin Marenah.













_____________________________________________________________________

Sent by RocketMail. Get your free e-mail at





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 15:17:58 -0400 (EDT)

From: Raye Sosseh <

To:

Subject: Re: Zone II soccer contributions

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr. Jallow,

Yes, it's Habib in Atlanta...... you can reach him at either





sulfat@worldnet.att.com



Raye



**************************************************************

* Raye Sosseh *

* George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering *

* Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 *

* Internet:

* *

* Quote *

* ----- *

* "If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door. *

* *

**************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 20:21:56 -0100

From: "<

To: "gambia-l" <

Subject: Observer e-mail account

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit





Dear Gambia-l and Observer group.



The e-mail address:

We have been training the observerstaff in the use of the

software and also in the understanding of using the account

as a resource for the newspaper.

I believe the newspaper would appreciate any information,

requests etc. that Gambians and Gambian friends think is useful for

the newspaper.



There has been a long road to come to this stage, but Commit is

happy to announce it in operation.

We still have to finish the Online Observer transmissions project, but

that should be much easier now with almost everything in place.



Note:

Please remember to avoid to large attachments to The Observer

(color pictures etc.) because of the current narrow bandwidth we have in The Gambia.



Sincerely,

Torstein Grotnes

Commit Enterprises Ltd.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 20:43:12 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Zone II soccer contributions

Message-ID: <



Mr. Sosseh:



Personally, the Gambian Soccer Team and for that matter any group promoting

the culture have my 100% support in any endeavor. I want to make it amply

clear that I have and neither want any relation or association with the

Ministry of Youths and Sports.



I will take part in any fund-raiser to support the tournament and the Gambian

team, not the ministry. Good luck to all the participants and I hope we all

struggle to live up to the example of that great son of Africa, Amilcar

Cabral, in whose honor the tournament was named. Victory to the best



Ousainou Mbenga





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 11 Oct 1997 17:29:56 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



BUHARRY!



BRILLIANT! YES, VERY BRILLIANT!!



KEEP AWAKE!!!!!!! ...og GOD HELG!

Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 11 Oct 1997 19:05:56 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Members

Message-ID: <19971011170614.AAA41500@default>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Momodou Sallah, Pa M.M.Njie Executive director of Meridien Bank,

Wendela Van Bilderbeek,and Jim Swetz of the Banjul American Embassy

School have all been added to the Gambia-L shadow list through

Commit. We welcome them to Gambia-l and look forward to their

contributions.



You can send your introductions to



regards

Momodou Camara







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 11 Oct 1997 20:06:28 +0300

From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Learning mandinka and wolof

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



"Sabu do fout boppa am" (soap does not wash



Heidi, I like this one.That was very smart.Keep up the good work down

there!



Regards Bassss!



----------

> From: Heidi Skramstad <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: Learning mandinka and wolof

> Date: Thursday, October 09, 1997 1:09 PM

>

> Hello Theodor,

>

> as somebody who have tried to learn both, I may have something to

contribute.

> (I am a Norwegian social anthropologist)

>

> > What are the major mistakes made by foreigners starting to learn

> > mandinkan and/or wolof?

>

> You cannot learn both properly unless you stay for years, think

> carefully whom you need to talk to before you start.

> I was adviced to learn wollof since I was supposed to do my fieldwork

> in an urban area, and that was a good advice. I started to learn

> wollof, but suddenly found that most of my friends and informants

> were mandinkas and some of them hardly understood wollof. So the next

> time I came I started to learn mandinka (it is no secret that it

> will take a lot more time before I become fluent in Mandinka, in

> Wollof I am better but "Sabu do fout boppa am" (soap does not wash

> itself), it is just that I am jealous of those who could concentrate

> on one, and be closer to the stage where jokes are understood. .

>

> If you want to do your study in Banjul, Bakau or Serakunda, I think

> wollof is best. Most of the non-mandinkas who have grown up in this

> area, don't understand mandinka.

>

> If you want to do your study outside these three areas, it would be

> smart to find out what language you will need by talking to those who

know

> the place.

>

>

> > Is there a recongnized spelling-policy in these laguages, or are there

> > differences between different parts of the Gambia? Where can a

reference

> > guide to this spelling be found?

>

> > What is a good hint to a beginner in mandinka / wolof

>

> When you are in the Gambia, I would recommend you contact the

> American peacecorps and get the names of the teachers they use/used.

> These are trained to teach languages and know how to do it

> systematically. I had two former peacecorps teachers (Edward DaCosta

> and Musa Saine) and two others and there was an enormous difference.

> One of the others was a teacher who knew a lot about Mandinka

> culture and language, but the fact that the peace-corpse teachers

> were experienced in teaching foreigners, made a big difference.

> The price (almost 50D per hour) may seem high in a Gambian context -

> many other gambians were shocked and said they could do it at much

> lower rate, but for me it was really worth it.

>

>

> Best regards and good luck!

>

>

> Heidi Skramstad



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 21:57:15 -0700

From: Abdou Touray <

To:

Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hi Momodou Gassama and gambia-l,

Because of the sensitive issue of censorship and Momodou's previous

address, I have the following to say about people being unsubscribed

from gambia-l.

The reason for unsubscription is invariably because:

(i) The user's server is sending us back a "User Unknown" error

message. In other words, the server is claiming not to know the

intended recipient of the email message.

(ii) The user's server is having technical problems that do not

seem intermittent.

(iii) The user's server is misconfigured and is sending us error

messages once every say 5 minutes.

(iv) The user requests to be unsubscribed.

I vaguely remember taking Momodou off the list for one of the

reasons above. When any of the above occur, with over 260 members and

an average of 30 error messages a day, we have little recourse but to

unsubscribe the user. Otherwise, these error messages can become

overwhelming and prevent us from doing anything useful.

As to why users are not warned that they will be unsubscribed from

the list , well, if they are not receiving email in the first place,

short of calling them on the telephone, there is little else we can do.

Additionally, it is sometimes possible for users to be able to send

email and not be able to receive any mail. Your ISP should have

information as to when your system has had problems.

I think I speak for many when I say that we would all like to see

the list grow to include all Gambians and gambians who are currently

online . Unfortunately, what happened to Momodou Gassama is likely to

reoccur because we are likely to continue having technical

constraints. Systems problems do occur even on the most sophisticated

systems.

Thanks and bye for now,

-Abdou.





MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:



> Hi Katim!

> Thanks for your efforts in resubscribing me. I must say that

> I

> was really surprised when I got my mail sent back to me saying that I

> was not subscribed to Gambia-l. I wondered really hard as to why I

> would

> be unsubscribed and even if I were to be unsubscribed why I wasnīt

> informed.

>

> You wrote:

> > we get copies of *all* error messages so you can see why someone

> > would just go ahead and unsubscribe the offending address.

> >

> I would appreciate it if the list managers could clarify this for me.

> If someone sends a post that generates an error message, does the post

>

> get sent back to the sender? Iīm curious because ALL of the posts that

> I

> have sent before being informed today that Iīve been unsubscribed have

>

> been ok - i.e., Iīve had them sent to me through Gambia-l. None has

> been

> returned with an error message. The last time I sent a post was 4th.

> October and it got through fine.

> Part of the resubscription message read:

>

> > it is required that you send your postings from that address, unless

> the

> > list does not require subscription for posting.

>

> I have never sent anything to Gambia-l from another address. So Iīm

> wondering: what else can someone do to generate error messages?

>

> I have a suggestion. I donīt know how feasible it is though.

> If error

> messages are repeatedly generated, is it possible to inform the

> subscriber and possibly let him/her know that error messages are being

>

> generated and that if this continues it can lead to him/her being

> unsubscribed. This might be better than just unsubscribing someone

> without warning.

> Katimīs suggestion might be the reason I was unsubscribed.

> However, if

> posts that generate error messages are returned to sender then this

> did

> not happen in my case because I did not get my messages returned.

> Maybe

> the other list managers can help me understand why I was unsubscribed

> so

> that if it is something that I can help, I would not repeat it. Better

>

> still, maybe the person who unsubscribed me can explain the reason

> better than the other list managers. Thanks.

>

> Buharry.











------------------------------



Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 00:10:29 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Abdou!

Thank you for taking the time to explain the possible reasons for

unsubscribing someone. I can understand the extra load created by such

large amounts of error messages. I can also understand why it is not

feasible to warn people before unsubscribing them. Finally, thanks for

adding to my better understanding of how the list works. =



Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Abdou Touray wrote:

> =



> Hi Momodou Gassama and gambia-l,

> Because of the sensitive issue of censorship and Momodou's previous=



> address, I have the following to say about people being unsubscribed

> from gambia-l.

> The reason for unsubscription is invariably because:

> (i) The user's server is sending us back a "User Unknown" error

> message. In other words, the server is claiming not to know the

> intended recipient of the email message.

> (ii) The user's server is having technical problems that do not

> seem intermittent.

> (iii) The user's server is misconfigured and is sending us error

> messages once every say 5 minutes.

> (iv) The user requests to be unsubscribed.

> I vaguely remember taking Momodou off the list for one of the

> reasons above. When any of the above occur, with over 260 members and

> an average of 30 error messages a day, we have little recourse but to

> unsubscribe the user. Otherwise, these error messages can become

> overwhelming and prevent us from doing anything useful.

> As to why users are not warned that they will be unsubscribed from

> the list , well, if they are not receiving email in the first place,

> short of calling them on the telephone, there is little else we can do.=



> Additionally, it is sometimes possible for users to be able to send

> email and not be able to receive any mail. Your ISP should have

> information as to when your system has had problems.

> I think I speak for many when I say that we would all like to see

> the list grow to include all Gambians and gambians who are currently

> online . Unfortunately, what happened to Momodou Gassama is likely to

> reoccur because we are likely to continue having technical

> constraints. Systems problems do occur even on the most sophisticated=



> systems.

> Thanks and bye for now,

> -Abdou.

> =



> MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:

> =



> > Hi Katim!

> > Thanks for your efforts in resubscribing me. I must say that=



> > I

> > was really surprised when I got my mail sent back to me saying that I=



> > was not subscribed to Gambia-l. I wondered really hard as to why I

> > would

> > be unsubscribed and even if I were to be unsubscribed why I wasn=B4t

> > informed.

> >

> > You wrote:

> > > we get copies of *all* error messages so you can see why someone

> > > would just go ahead and unsubscribe the offending address.

> > >

> > I would appreciate it if the list managers could clarify this for me.=



> > If someone sends a post that generates an error message, does the pos=

t

> >

> > get sent back to the sender? I=B4m curious because ALL of the posts t=

hat

> > I

> > have sent before being informed today that I=B4ve been unsubscribed h=

ave

> >

> > been ok - i.e., I=B4ve had them sent to me through Gambia-l. None has=



> > been

> > returned with an error message. The last time I sent a post was 4th.

> > October and it got through fine.

> > Part of the resubscription message read:

> >

> > > it is required that you send your postings from that address, unles=

s

> > the

> > > list does not require subscription for posting.

> >

> > I have never sent anything to Gambia-l from another address. So I=B4m=



> > wondering: what else can someone do to generate error messages?

> >

> > I have a suggestion. I don=B4t know how feasible it is though=

=2E

> > If error

> > messages are repeatedly generated, is it possible to inform the

> > subscriber and possibly let him/her know that error messages are bein=

g

> >

> > generated and that if this continues it can lead to him/her being

> > unsubscribed. This might be better than just unsubscribing someone

> > without warning.

> > Katim=B4s suggestion might be the reason I was unsubscribed.

> > However, if

> > posts that generate error messages are returned to sender then this

> > did

> > not happen in my case because I did not get my messages returned.

> > Maybe

> > the other list managers can help me understand why I was unsubscribed=



> > so

> > that if it is something that I can help, I would not repeat it. Bette=

r

> >

> > still, maybe the person who unsubscribed me can explain the reason

> > better than the other list managers. Thanks.

> >

> > Buharry.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 11 Oct 1997 22:00:45 EST

From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

To: <

Subject: subscribing a new member

Message-ID: <



Hello managers,

Can you please subscribe a friend of mine to the Bantaba?

If so, his name is Famara Demba and his address

f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net

Thank you

Buba Bojang













------------------------------



Date: Sat, 11 Oct 1997 23:30:54 -0700

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.com

Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in

> Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Please

> give me your fair assessement on this.Isn't it about time we are part of the

> NEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.There are three

> options to restore democracy in some countries in Africa:-

> 1 Deplomacy

> 2 Economic embargo

> 3 Military intervention

> Soft talking deplomacy has done very little in solving international

> disputes.It wouldn't help in Africa.

> Has Economic Embargo been an effective tool any where in the world? No.It did

> not work in Cuba nor in North Korea nor Libya and the list goes on.

> Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restore peace

> and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia and Haiti

> .I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.

> Your consent?Hello everyone

How will Rev Jackson do that duty and from where??Who will monitor his

assessments? Will Africans be part of his team??

Habib



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 00:15:56 -0700

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.com

Subject: Re: NIGERIA: "Fraud" Ring Busted!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> The Punch newspaper reported today that Nigerian authorities busted the

> so-called "fraud plotters ring" that has been deceiving people by sending

> out letters to overseas and promising big business opportuniites in

> Nigeria. About 2.5 million letters written by the plotters in Lagos were

> burnt by the authorities.

>

> The report said....

>

> "they burnt Tuesday the letters filling 150 mail bags,

> intercepted at the Lagos international airport between January 1996 and

> March 1997, by the Telecommunications and Post Offenses Task Force."

>

> An official of the task force also added, "the letters were

> affixed with illegal franking stamps and forged postage stamps valued at

> the 70 million Naira (about 850,000 U.S. Dollars)."

>

> The fraud plotters way of cheating is very simple. They will often send

> out thousands of letters to potential victims and persuade them to invest

> in business opportunities in Nigeria. Their best trick however, is that

> they are able to persuade "the victims to pay an advanced fee to get the

> money." It is reported that one of their victims was cheated a total of

> five million dollars!

>

> Cunny...huh?

>

> ---------

> source: XINHUA news

>

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. JallowI also almost became a victim but what saved me was i demanded that they

come to Washington DC and meet me first because I like to give them the

money in person.

Be warned also -do not even give out your bank account numbers .They will

clear any penny you have in I was told.Thanks Moe for this important

message.

Habib



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 00:17:21 -0700

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.com

Subject: Re: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winners

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> To all the Gambia-Lers who won the DV '98 lottery, CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!

>

> Cheers!

>

> Moe S. JallowGood luck also.

Habib



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 00:29:55 -0700

From: Habib Ghanim <

To:

Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.com

Subject: Re: Observer e-mail account

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



<

>

> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

> via Commit

>

> Dear Gambia-l and Observer group.

>

> The e-mail address:

> We have been training the observerstaff in the use of the

> software and also in the understanding of using the account

> as a resource for the newspaper.

> I believe the newspaper would appreciate any information,

> requests etc. that Gambians and Gambian friends think is useful for

> the newspaper.

>

> There has been a long road to come to this stage, but Commit is

> happy to announce it in operation.

> We still have to finish the Online Observer transmissions project, but

> that should be much easier now with almost everything in place.

>

> Note:

> Please remember to avoid to large attachments to The Observer

> (color pictures etc.) because of the current narrow bandwidth we have in The Gambia.

>

> Sincerely,

> Torstein Grotnes

> Commit Enterprises Ltd.Torstein

Can you tell me in more details how to suscribe

Thanks

Habib



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 89

*************************

Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 22:36:41 -0400 (EDT)From: Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Zone II soccer contributionsMessage-ID: < 199710100236.WAA19606@acmez.gatech.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitList Members,I was asked to post this message to the list......The Ministry of Youths and Sports and I guess organizers of theZone II soccer tournament are seeking contributions from theGambia community in the US. The soccer tournament will be hosted fromNovember 28th - Dec. 17th......Folks in these areas are asked to send thier contributionsto the followingAtlanta - Garba Touray Tel: 404 728 8817Miami - Alieu Njie Tel: 305 625 9718DC - Ousainou Mbenga Tel: 202 328 8049Gambians not in the above mentioned areas who wish tomake contributions can contact Habib Mbye at 5502@msn.com. -----------------I'd like to assert that neither I nor any member of my immediate familyas far as I know has any affiliation with the Ministy of Youths and Sports.Thanks*************************************************************** Raye Sosseh ** George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering ** Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 ** Internet: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu * ** Quote ** ----- ** "If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door. ** ***************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 22:37:35 -0400 (EDT)From: Aueu68@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RumoursMessage-ID: < 971009223452_1232771357@emout15.mail.aol.com Do me a great favour, please get me off your Gambian mailing list. Mycancellation is mainly due to all the junk mail I have been receiving lately.Thanks and I hope you understand. Take care.------------------------------Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 23:34:58 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Hi - New MemberMessage-ID: < 971009233314_239701407@emout09.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-10-09 19:09:02 EDT, Satalf writes:<< Could you please add my cousin Buba on the mailing list, his address isnoted below>>---------------------Forwarded message:Subj: Hi - New MemberDate: 97-10-09 19:09:02 EDTFrom: SatalfTo: MJaganaCould you please add my cousin Buba on the mailing list, his address isnoted belowThankssatang------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 01:44:07 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATIONMessage-ID: < 9710100544.AA28744@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLatir, you wrote:> Here is a release I found in a Usenet newsgroup. I post it only for> discussion/information purposes and not as an advocate for or against> anything in it.> Peace.> Latir Gheran> ****************************************************************************> 2 September 1997> It is estimated that 70-80% of women in Gambia undergo female genital> mutilation, also known as female circumcision. The procedure is typically> performed on girls between five and twelve years old by non-medical> personnel> with crude and unsterile equipment, and without anesthetic. Supporters of> the procedure defend it as a means of ensuring a women's virginity by> suppressing her sexual desires, thereby making her more suitable for> marriage.> There is no evidence that female genital mutilation improves the health of> the child in any way. To the contrary, infection, excessive bleeding,> severe> pain during urination, menstruation, sexual intercourse, and childbirth,> psychological trauma, and death are common consequences of the operation.> In April 1997, the World Health Organization, the U.N. Children's Fund> (UNICEF), and the U.N. Population Fund (UNPF) appealed to governments to> support efforts to end female genital mutilation. The World Medical> Association adopted a statement on female genital mutilation in October 1993> at the 45th World Medical Assembly in which it "condemns the practice of> genital mutilation including circumcision where women and girls are> concerned> and condemns the participation of physicians in the execution of such> practices."> Female genital mutilation constitutes a serious violation of international> human rights standards, including those enumerated in the U.N. Convention on> the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the> U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child (Rights of the Child Convention),> and the African Charter on Human and People's Rights (the African Charter),> which are all legally binding on Gambia as a State Party.> Under CEDAW:And now, here is a revisitation of yet another "sensitive" subject, FemaleGenital Mutilation (FGM). Latir, Your forwarded article has inspired me tosend this piece that I wrote earlier this year for a research paperproject. Bass, you might recall that I wrote to you personally asking foryou opinion on this subject (unfortunately, you never had time torespond). The piece itself was 15 pages long but for the purpose ofbrevity, I have forwarded only a portion of the paper. I hope that thiswill be an eye-opener for those who are not familiar with the evilpractice of FGM. If you should find it offensive, please accept myapology. On the hand, any comments, whether for or against the practicewould be greatly appreciated. The documentation of all sources will befound at the end of the piece. In addition, any quotations, paraphrasesand summaries are shown with document page numbers in brackets at the end.May God be the judge of our actions.--------------------------------------------------------------------------Female Genital Mutilation:The Evil Practice of the Silent MindbyMoe S. JallowFemale genital mutilation, also known as FGM or simply femalecircumcision, is generally a practice in which a young female iscircumcised by cutting off the genitals. In many nations of the world, thepractice is widely accepted as a requirement that must be met in order tokeep up with old traditional and religious beliefs. Despite the torture ofpain that is endured by the victims, the practice has become moretransparent in recent years. Some advocates declare it a religioussanction that defines the natural beauty of a clean woman in their societywhereas other groups simply practice it because it is a form of culturalinitiation that their elders have done for several years. In spite ofthese claims, FGM has caused many advanced nations to denounce it as aviolation of human rights and has cautioned the advocates, mainly thegovernment leaders of their countries, to retrace their footsteps in orderto revitalize the validity of their claims.The practice of FGM is not new to this world as it is termed as part ofthe parcel of heritage of many of the societies in which it is practiced.In fact, it has been around as far back as 4000 years ago. Some Islamicscholars believe that it originated from Egypt, during the time of thegreat pharaohs, and where it is also still practiced today. Apart fromEgypt, it also practiced in Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Malaysia and many partsof West Africa, all of which are Islamic regions. In most of thesecountries, the reasons for the practice varies according to the religiousand cultural divisiveness of the region. As Alexandra Socarides notes, inEgypt for example, activists have raised the main issue of health hazardsassociated with the practice while proponents claim that it "preserves theinnocence and beauty" of girls while keeping their sexual appetites "undercontrol" (22).Although widely practiced in many different countries, there areessentially three forms of FGM. The less common type is called the "Sunna"circumcision, which translates to cutting off the nose of the clitoris inIslam, which was initiated by Prophet Muhammad, who was believed to be, bythe Muslims, the last messenger of God. Due to the simplicity and lesscomplication of this type of FGM, authors J A Black and G D Debelle notethat this type of circumcision is the only type that can be "correctlycalled circumcision" (1590). A less common but widely practiced form iscalled excision which involves the removal of the clitoris and theadjacent parts of the labia minora. This procedure is the most common typeof FGM in many parts of the Islamic countries. Infibulation, which is themost common type, is done to preserve virginity until after marriage andit involves the cutting off of the clitoris, the labia minora and majoraand sewing together the two sides of the vulva and leaving only a smallopening for urine and menstrual flow. Unlike excision, this type ispracticed by the majority of non-Muslims in which girls are circumcised atpuberty as an important initiation into the tribe.In all types of FGMs, the practice among females is considered themost significant rite of passage of adulthood as it enhances the tribaland social bonding of families in society. By circumcising a young woman,she is being conditioned to reduce a her sexual desire so that she won'tgo looking for extramarital affairs. Her marriage opportunities andfather's status within the society are increased due to the fact thatcircumcision is the only way to be socially acceptable and the onlypassage from childhood to adulthood. Also, adds Norra Macready, most ofthe advocates of the practice believe that a circumcised woman ischaracterized as a decent woman since by circumcision she is conditionedto abstain from sex (1103). Infibulation is especially advocated throughout the world and it is the one that attracts the attention of theinternational community. According to Mack Gerry, "The most commonexplanation given by participants is that infibulation is required formarriage and honor. Infibulation prepares for marriage, is a prerequisitefor marriage, and so on." Here, one can see the reality of the wholeacceptance of Infibulation.FGM has been around for many years and has its roots stemming from MiddleEastern countries where Islam originated. The practice then quickly spreadto many surrounding countries that were influenced by the IslamicRenaissance. In many parts of Africa, for example, the practice is socommon that it is widely regarded as a ritual that is considered atraditional festivity. In these countries, Josh Hamilton reports that FGMis most obvious in African countries, where as high as ninety percent ofwomen and girls are mutilated "for non-therapeutic reasons - usuallycultural or religious - with the aim of reducing sexual responsiveness ordrive" (1148). As often, girls as young as four years, are circumcised toprepare them for the role of the future mothers of the next generation.Without circumcision, these girls would be considered unfit for marriageand therefore disregarded as "unclean" women some of whom can never find arespectable husband to marry them.During the ceremony of this type of FGM, the girls are taken away fromtheir homes, with the approval of their parents, to a remote place wherethey are briefed about what is to become of them. While screaming as loudas they could, the girls are very helpless since even their own mothersmay not be present during the actual ceremony of cutting the genitals. Asyoung as they are, their only defense are the tears of humiliation thatcan touch even the most ignorant mother. After the formal introduction ofthe members, the head woman prepares the girls for the ritual. She isarmed with razor blade (sometimes a sharp knife) and her whole lower faceis covered with a white cloth. Individually, the girls are brought into aseparate room where the head woman along with her assistants are located.With the help of the assistants, the girls' legs are forced to pull apartas wide as possible to open the vagina and disclose the clitoris. The headwoman then uses the razor( or other sharp object) to cut it off whilst thegirl engages in a constant yelling and jerking and a possible bleeding todeath. Each girl in turn, being more scared than the girl before her dueto the loud screams, is brought in to go through the same torture. In mostcases the head woman will use the same blade on several different girlswithout sterilization, creating a possible infection of all types of blooddiseases.Sharon Lerner warns, many critics of the practice have beenconsidered intermediaries who have no understanding of the real issuesbehind the truth. These same critics are the one who consider the practiceevil "form of sexual control" that should be discouraged by all countriesof the world (44). To understand, the real issues one not needs tounderstand the effects of FGM. According to Lerner, apart fromdisorienting a girl's sexual pleasure, "genital mutilation can causeincidental bleeding, infection, and even death" (44).The proponents of the act have a different view of the whole issue.Many believe that the society is engrossed in a dilemma of frictionbetween the gender where men have to be the supreme commanders of thefamily if life is to be normal. Mariama Barrie discloses:Advocates of female genital mutilation, most of them members ofthe dominant malehierarchy, zealously guard the belief that an uncircumcisedwoman is unclean, impureand unfit to marry and bear children or attain respect in theold age. They charge theincreasing vocal opponents of the practice many of us livingon American soilwith trying to undermine African culture." (54)The same attitude is shown by many of the cultures in the Africancontinent. For this reason, it may become very difficult to eradicatesince the ignorance of the general public is an issue of choice. In Egypt,for instance, laws are constantly being overturned as governments changehands. As Abd El Hadi notes, in less than two years, a law banning FGM,was reversed when a new Minister took office and re-instated themutilation practice in the hospitals, which was originally banned by theformer Minister (129).In all these cases, female genital mutilation is thus seen here as anotherpatriarchal means to prevent women from being uncontrollable. Bymutilating them, the power of the males is enhanced to the point that itmakes the women subservient slaves of men. The FGM nightmare becomesclearer when a man refuses to marry a woman who is not circumcised. Thusarranged marriages are still the rule by which many men marry in mostparts of Africa since the majority of women are still illiterate due tothe failure of their governments to provide education. In this way, womenare quite unable to help themselves by breaking out of the polygamousmarriages and voicing out there opinions on male dominance.To blame African men alone, however, would constitute a biasedsolution if one considers male dominance in other parts of the world. Byconsidering the overall male attack of females, including female children,it would be easy to understand why men can get away with violence in theform of mutilation as in FGM. Since most of the governments aremale-dominated, the violent domination of families by men will remainintact for a very long time. As Norra Macready observes, rather thanlooking for the causes of such actions, the results are always dealt within an unfashionable and misleading way to disguise the reality (1103).It is surprising to find that there is virtually no place in theworld where the abuse of women and girls does not go on. But nowhere arethe men on top talking about the violence their subjects are enduring.Those men who know the truth tend to hide the ones that perpetrate theviolence. How then can the truth ever be told when the men who shouldcondemn and declare inhumane the violence of their fellow counterpartssit in silence slumber? If we are ever going to break the cycle of violentincidents that engulfs the misfortunate of this world then the men ofpower must speak out. The silence of these men is what has covered up thecycle of women and girls for centuries and it also the reason why thosewho dare speak up are threatened.To strengthen traditional families, these governments must step up toincrease awareness of the female equality in policy making issues wherethe gender gap is immeasurable. The patriarch that dominates will donothing but hinder the slow advancement of female equality. Unless thisdangerous form of government is challenged and remodeled to include apartnership of equal members of people who will live together in harmony,respecting each other's aspirations and contribution to the land, violencewithin the families, most notably female genital mutilation, around theworld will never stop.------- end ----------Any comments will be appreciated.Thanks.Regards,Moe S. Jallow======================================================================================================= Sources ==============================Abd El Hadi, Amal. "A step forward for opponents of femalegenital mutilation in Egypt." Lancet 349.9045 911 (Jan. 1997): 2pp.Online. Internet. 2 June 1997.Barrie, Mariama L. "Wounds that never heal." Essence 26.0011 (Mar. 1996):1p. Online. Internet 2 June 1997.Black, J A, and G D Debelle. "Female genital mutilation in Britain."British Medical Journal (International) 31.6994 (17 June 1995): 2pp.Online. Internet. 7 June 1997.Hamilton, Josh. "UN condemns female circumcision." British medical Journal(International) 314.7088 (19 Apr. 1997): 1p. Online. Internet. 2 June1997.Lerner, Sharon. "Rite or wrong?" Village Voice 43.0013 (1 Apr. 1997): 2pp.Online. Internet. 2 June 1997.Mackie, Gerry. "Ending footbinding and infibulation: A convectionaccount." American Sociological Review 61.0006 (Dec. 1996): 2pp. Online.Internet. 7 June 1997.Macready, Norra. "Female genital mutilation outlawed in the UnitedStates." British Medical Journal (International) 313.7065 (2 Nov. 1996):1pp. Online. Internet. 2 June 1997.Journal (International) 313.7065 (2 Nov. 1996): 1pp. Online.Internet. 2 June 1997.Socarides Alexandra. "Egypt: The end of FGM?" Ms 7.0003 (Nov. 1996): 1p.Online. Internet. 2 June 1997------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 08:52:49 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEWS: Nigeria's Role in Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < 9710101252.AA24108@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBaffour Ankomah, the deputy editor of New Africa magazineis one of the outspoken critics of Abacha's involvement inSierra Leone.He writes in his Oct. 1997 issue of his magazine ..."... Our elders say 'a crab does not beget a bird'. Abachahas shown beyond doubt since 1983 that he is anti-democratic. He believes in coups! How can the same man whohas imprisoned Nigeria's freely elected president, MoshoodAbiola, for no other crime than Abiola winning the 'freestand fairest' election ever held in Nigeria, pop up inSierra Leone and wrap himself in the robes of a democrat?Charity begins at home, doesn't it? "Regards,Moe S. Jallow======================================================================---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 10:49:15 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 9710101449.AA48210@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSomeone (with no name) wrote:> Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in> Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Please> give me your fair assessement on this.Please, remember to sign your name at the end of your postings so that Iknow who I am talking to. I like to address people by their names :-)))).I will readily say that I have been a long time supporter and admirer ofJesse Jackson. His credentials (those I have seen) clearly show that heacts in the interest of ALL black people in America. Any member of the"Boule" society can do the job of ambassador to Africa.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 13:15:13 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Zone II soccer contributionsMessage-ID: < 9710101715.AA67120@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitRaye Sosseh, you wrote:> List Members,> I was asked to post this message to the list......> Gambians not in the above mentioned areas who wish to> make contributions can contact Habib Mbye at 5502@msn.com. Is this the same Habib Mbye of Atlanta? My e-mail to him generated anerror and was returned to me.Please help!Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 13:33:34 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winnersMessage-ID: < 9710101733.AA36936@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSource: U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATEDIVERSITY IMMIGRANT VISA LOTTERY (DV-98) RESULTSThe National Visa Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire hasregistered the winners of the DV-98 diversity lottery. Thediversity lottery was conducted under the regulations ofSection 203(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act and makesavailable 55,000 permanent resident visas annually to personsfrom countries with low rates of immigration to the UnitedStates. Almost 100,000 applicants have been registered andnotified and may now make an application for an immigrant visa.Since it is likely that some of the first 55,000 personsregistered will not pursue their cases to visa issuance,this larger figure should insure that all DV-98 numbers will beused.Applicants registered for the DV-98 program were selected atrandom from the approximately 4.7 million qualified entriesreceived during the one-month application period which ran fromFebruary 3, 1997 through noon on March 5, 1997. An additional1.3 million applications received inside the mail-in periodwere disqualified for failing to properly follow directions.The visas have been apportioned among six geographic regionswith a maximum of 3,850 visas (7% of the 55,000 total)available to persons born in any single country.During the visa interview, principal applicants must provideproof of a high school education or its equivalent, or show twoyears of work experience in an occupation that requires atleast two years of training or experience within the past fiveyears.Those selected will need to act on their immigrant visaapplications quickly. Applicants should follow theinstructions in their notification letter and must fullycomplete the information requested. Registrants living in theUnited States who wish to apply for adjustment of their statusmust contact the Immigration and Naturalization Servicenearest to their place of residence. Once the total 55,000 visanumbers have been used, the program for fiscal year 1998 willend. Selected applicants who do not receive visas by September30, 1998 will derive no further benefit from their DV-98registration.Similarly, spouses and children accompanying or following tojoin DV-98 principals are only entitled to derivative DV statusuntil September 30, 1998.Only participants in the DV-98 program who were selected forfurther processing have been notified. Those who have notreceived notification should assume their names were notselected. The application period for next year's DV-99 lotterywill be October 24, 1997 to November 24, 1997.The following is the statistical breakdown by foreign statechargeability of those registered for the DV-98 program:I. AFRICA -- (21,179 visas are available in fiscal year 1998):ALGERIA 865 ERITREA 450 NAMIBIA 4ANGOLA 23 ETHIOPIA 2,674 NIGER 0BENIN 56 GABON 7 NIGERIA 6,007BOTSWANA 2 GAMBIA,THE 204 RWANDA 59BURKINA FASO 20 GHANA 6,035 SAO TOME&PRIN. 0BURUNDI 5 GUINEA 453 SENEGAL 934CAMEROON 1,007 GUINEA-BISS. 2 SEYCHELLES 0CAPE VERDE 143 KENYA 1,329 SA.LEONE 5,364CTR.AF.REP 1 LESOTHO 0 SOMALIA 764CHAD 22 LIBERIA 1,708 SOUTH AFRICA 671COMOROS 0 LIBYA 69 SUDAN 1,709CONGO 41 MADAGASCAR 8 SWAZILAND 7CONGO,DEM. MALAWI 37 TANZANIA 268REP. OF 395 MALI 163 TOGO 643COTE D'IV. 433 MAURITANIA 33 TUNISIA 162DJIBOUTI 20 MAURITIUS 29 UGANDA 272EGYPT 3,650 MOROCCO 1,923 ZAMBIA 129EQ. GUINEA 1 MOZAMBIQUE 0 ZIMBABWE 76II. ASIA -- (7,280 visas are available for fiscal year 1998):AFGHANISTAN 131 IRAQ 65 NEPAL 296BAHRAIN 0 ISRAEL 92 OMAN 0BANGLADESH 6,075 JAPAN 440 PAKISTAN 3,391BHUTAN 0 JORDAN 126 QATAR 0BRUNEI 0 NORTH KOREA 1 SAUDI ARABIA 20BURMA 298 KUWAIT 13 SINGAPORE 22CAMBODIA 26 LAOS 10 SRI LANKA 487HONG KONG SP LEBANON 67 SYRIA 72REGION 373 MALAYSIA 109 THAILAND 103INDONESIA 216 MALDIVES 0 UN. ARAB EM. 6IRAN 587 MONGOLIA 22 YEMEN 78(Asia countries that did not qualify for this year's DV-98 are:CHINA -- mainland born and Taiwan born, INDIA, SOUTH KOREA,PHILIPPINES, and VIETNAM.)III. EUROPE -- (23,213 visas are available for fiscal year1998):ALBANIA 4,233 BELGIUM 91 DENMARK 82ANDORRA 0 BOSNIA & HERZ 143 ESTONIA 68ARMENIA 1,037 BULGARIA 5,411 FINLAND 184AUSTRIA 152 CROATIA 182 FRANCE 545AZERBAIJAN 355 CYPRUS 32 MARTINIQUE 1BELARUS 655 CZECH REP. 147 GEORGIA 250GERMANY 2,510 MALTA 16 SERBIA-MONT. 696GREECE 74 MOLDOVA 282 SLOVAKIA 418HUNGARY 298 MONACO 0 SLOVENIA 18ICELAND 66 NETHERLANDS 199 SPAIN 162IRELAND 763 Aruba 2 SWEDEN 258ITALY 565 Neth. Ant. 10 SWITZERLAND 570KAZAKHSTAN 425 NORTH. IRELAND 134 TAJIKISTAN 61KYRGYZSTAN 80 NORWAY 68 TURKEY 2,947LATVIA 203 PORTUGAL 128 TURKMENISTAN 55LIECHTENSTEIN 0 MACAU 61 UKRAINE 4,280LITHUANIA 1,418 ROMANIA 4,307 UZBEKISTAN 444LUXEMBOURG 3 RUSSIA 3,768 VATICAN CITY 0MACEDONIA, SAN MARINO 0(FORMERYUGOSLAV) 415(POLAND and the UNITED KINGDOM (Great Britain) did not qualifyfor the DV-98 program; NORTHERN IRELAND did qualify, however,and is noted in the listings.)IV. NORTH AMERICA (8 visas for fiscal year 1998):BAHAMAS, THE (15)(The BAHAMAS is the only country that qualified in this regionfor the DV-98 program.)V. OCEANIA (844 visas for fiscal year 1998):AUSTRALIA 337 NAURU 0 SOLOMON ISL. 0FIJI 939 NEW ZEALAND 182 TONGA 68KIRIBATI 0 PALAU 0 TUVALU 0MARSHALL IS. 0 PAPUA NEW GUIN. 4 VANUATU 0MICRONESIA 0 SAMOA 3VI. S. AMERICA, C. AMERICA, AND THE CARIBBEAN (2,476 visasfor fiscal year 1998):ANTIGUA/BARB 1 ECUADOR 353 ST KITTS/NEVIS 5ARGENTINA 158 GRENADA 27 ST LUCIA 6BARBADOS 28 GUATEMALA 275 ST VINCENT &BELIZE 9 GUYANA 119 THE GRENAD. 12BOLIVIA 51 HAITI 149 SURINAME 10BRAZIL 354 HONDURAS 134 TRINI/TOBAGO 359CHILE 69 NICARAGUA 184 URUGUAY 12COSTA RICA 36 PANAMA 32 VENEZUELA 245CUBA 1,206 PARAGUAY 14DOMINICA 39 PERU 609(Countries in this region that did not qualify for the DV-98program are: COLOMBIA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, EL SALVADOR,JAMAICA, MEXICO.)------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 13:48:53 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winnersMessage-ID: < 9710101748.AA67748@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitTo all the Gambia-Lers who won the DV '98 lottery, CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!Cheers!Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 20:06:39 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 343EED3F.5EA@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable Hous@aol.com wrote:> Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in> Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Democracy is a very subjective word. I agree that democracy is nearlynon-existent in Africa but the United States itself has a lot of"democracy" issues to deal with at home. Jesse Jackson could have been =appointed a roving ambassador to promote democracy for black people,Native Indians and other oppressed in the United States. Isn=B4t it rathe=hypocritical that instead of trying to ensure true democracy for ALL itscitizens the US is out again preaching a doctrine of "democracy" whichit can use as leverage against weaker nations and which it will enforceas long as it does not clash with its interests. Selective democracy isnot what the world needs. If the United States truly believes indemocracy, then it should strive to give it to ALL its citizens firstand then adhere to the principle when dealing with ALL nations AT ALLTIMES and not when it suits it or does not clash with Americaninterests.Hous also wrote:> Isn't it about time we are part of the> NEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.Which New World Order? If it is the one coined during George Bush=B4stenure as US president then Africa is part of that world order. Ourposition in that order is however not enviable. Africa can do without aworld order designed and perpetrated by white supremacy. A world orderthat can be of use to Africa would be one built on mutual respect fornations regardless of size, wealth, composition etc. and not one inwhich the Europeans dictate to the rest of the world.Hous also wrote:> Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restore=peace> and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia and=Haiti> .I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.> Your consent?> =Not mine. Are you suggesting military action against African countries?To remove dictators? Would that be the solution? Would another"dictator" not spring into place after everything has cooled down?Africa has to mature by its own means and it has to find democracy. Whenwe make our leaders respect our rights to live freely and pursue ALLrights granted and perform ALL our obligations under our constitutionscan we have democracy. Not when nations that do not have the moralauthority nor the hindrants we have try to impose their definitions onus. =I think that the word "dictator" has to be defined because it too isvery subjective. To me, America and Bill Clinton are as dictatorial asthose they paint as dictators (Saddam, Castro, Gaddafi etc.). Look atAmerica=B4s actions on the world stage.Buharry.------------------------------------------------------------------------ Hous@aol.com wrote:> => Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in> Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Plea=se> give me your fair assessement on this.Isn't it about time we are part o=f the> NEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.There are t=hree> options to restore democracy in some countries in Africa:-> 1 Deplomacy> 2 Economic embargo> 3 Military intervention> Soft talking deplomacy has done very little in solving international=> disputes.It wouldn't help in Africa.> Has Economic Embargo been an effective tool any where in the world? No.=It did> not work in Cuba nor in North Korea nor Libya and the list goes on.> Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restore=peace> and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia and=Haiti> .I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.> Your consent?------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 14:49:33 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NIGERIA: "Fraud" Ring Busted!Message-ID: < 9710101849.AA09728@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThe Punch newspaper reported today that Nigerian authorities busted theso-called "fraud plotters ring" that has been deceiving people by sendingout letters to overseas and promising big business opportuniites inNigeria. About 2.5 million letters written by the plotters in Lagos wereburnt by the authorities.The report said...."they burnt Tuesday the letters filling 150 mail bags,intercepted at the Lagos international airport between January 1996 andMarch 1997, by the Telecommunications and Post Offenses Task Force."An official of the task force also added, "the letters wereaffixed with illegal franking stamps and forged postage stamps valued atthe 70 million Naira (about 850,000 U.S. Dollars)."The fraud plotters way of cheating is very simple. They will often sendout thousands of letters to potential victims and persuade them to investin business opportunities in Nigeria. Their best trick however, is thatthey are able to persuade "the victims to pay an advanced fee to get themoney." It is reported that one of their victims was cheated a total offive million dollars!Cunny...huh?---------source: XINHUA newsRegards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 12:04:49 -0700 (PDT)From: lamin marenah < keita@rocketmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 19971010190449.6604.rocketmail@send2.rocketmail.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiHello,My name is Jean Lamin Marenah,Born and raised inPerseverance st.Went to S.A.H.S. and graduated as Class of '93.I am currently a Junior Majoring in C.S at Lamar University inBeaumont,Texas.In conclusion, i would Like to express my gratitude inbeing enlisted as a member of such an organisation.Thanx, Lamin Marenah._____________________________________________________________________Sent by RocketMail. Get your free e-mail at http://www.rocketmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 15:17:58 -0400 (EDT)From: Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Zone II soccer contributionsMessage-ID: < 199710101917.PAA28033@acmex.gatech.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr. Jallow,Yes, it's Habib in Atlanta...... you can reach him at either 5502@msn.com orRaye*************************************************************** Raye Sosseh ** George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering ** Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 ** Internet: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu * ** Quote ** ----- ** "If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door. ** ***************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 20:21:56 -0100From: "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Observer e-mail accountMessage-ID: < B0000009888@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitDear Gambia-l and Observer group.The e-mail address: observer@commit.gm is now active.We have been training the observerstaff in the use of thesoftware and also in the understanding of using the accountas a resource for the newspaper.I believe the newspaper would appreciate any information,requests etc. that Gambians and Gambian friends think is useful forthe newspaper.There has been a long road to come to this stage, but Commit ishappy to announce it in operation.We still have to finish the Online Observer transmissions project, butthat should be much easier now with almost everything in place.Note:Please remember to avoid to large attachments to The Observer(color pictures etc.) because of the current narrow bandwidth we have in The Gambia.Sincerely,Torstein GrotnesCommit Enterprises Ltd.------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 20:43:12 -0400 (EDT)From: MSarr27100@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Zone II soccer contributionsMessage-ID: < 971010204309_172807988@emout10.mail.aol.com Mr. Sosseh:Personally, the Gambian Soccer Team and for that matter any group promotingthe culture have my 100% support in any endeavor. I want to make it amplyclear that I have and neither want any relation or association with theMinistry of Youths and Sports.I will take part in any fund-raiser to support the tournament and the Gambianteam, not the ministry. Good luck to all the participants and I hope we allstruggle to live up to the example of that great son of Africa, AmilcarCabral, in whose honor the tournament was named. Victory to the bestOusainou Mbenga------------------------------Date: Sat, 11 Oct 1997 17:29:56 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19971011162956.00755890@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"BUHARRY!BRILLIANT! YES, VERY BRILLIANT!!KEEP AWAKE!!!!!!! ...og GOD HELG!Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Sat, 11 Oct 1997 19:05:56 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: <19971011170614.AAA41500@default>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITMomodou Sallah, Pa M.M.Njie Executive director of Meridien Bank,Wendela Van Bilderbeek,and Jim Swetz of the Banjul American EmbassySchool have all been added to the Gambia-L shadow list throughCommit. We welcome them to Gambia-l and look forward to theircontributions.You can send your introductions to gambia-l@u.washington.edu regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sat, 11 Oct 1997 20:06:28 +0300From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Learning mandinka and wolofMessage-ID: < 199710112304.UAA18412@qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit"Sabu do fout boppa am" (soap does not washHeidi, I like this one.That was very smart.Keep up the good work downthere!Regards Bassss!----------> From: Heidi Skramstad < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Learning mandinka and wolof> Date: Thursday, October 09, 1997 1:09 PM> Hello Theodor,> as somebody who have tried to learn both, I may have something tocontribute.> (I am a Norwegian social anthropologist)> > What are the major mistakes made by foreigners starting to learn> > mandinkan and/or wolof?> You cannot learn both properly unless you stay for years, think> carefully whom you need to talk to before you start.> I was adviced to learn wollof since I was supposed to do my fieldwork> in an urban area, and that was a good advice. I started to learn> wollof, but suddenly found that most of my friends and informants> were mandinkas and some of them hardly understood wollof. So the next> time I came I started to learn mandinka (it is no secret that it> will take a lot more time before I become fluent in Mandinka, in> Wollof I am better but "Sabu do fout boppa am" (soap does not wash> itself), it is just that I am jealous of those who could concentrate> on one, and be closer to the stage where jokes are understood. .> If you want to do your study in Banjul, Bakau or Serakunda, I think> wollof is best. Most of the non-mandinkas who have grown up in this> area, don't understand mandinka.> If you want to do your study outside these three areas, it would be> smart to find out what language you will need by talking to those whoknow> the place.> > Is there a recongnized spelling-policy in these laguages, or are there> > differences between different parts of the Gambia? Where can areference> > guide to this spelling be found?> > What is a good hint to a beginner in mandinka / wolof> When you are in the Gambia, I would recommend you contact the> American peacecorps and get the names of the teachers they use/used.> These are trained to teach languages and know how to do it> systematically. I had two former peacecorps teachers (Edward DaCosta> and Musa Saine) and two others and there was an enormous difference.> One of the others was a teacher who knew a lot about Mandinka> culture and language, but the fact that the peace-corpse teachers> were experienced in teaching foreigners, made a big difference.> The price (almost 50D per hour) may seem high in a Gambian context -> many other gambians were shocked and said they could do it at much> lower rate, but for me it was really worth it.> Best regards and good luck!> Heidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 21:57:15 -0700From: Abdou Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?Message-ID: < 343F072B.84901FDF@cs.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHi Momodou Gassama and gambia-l,Because of the sensitive issue of censorship and Momodou's previousaddress, I have the following to say about people being unsubscribedfrom gambia-l.The reason for unsubscription is invariably because:(i) The user's server is sending us back a "User Unknown" errormessage. In other words, the server is claiming not to know theintended recipient of the email message.(ii) The user's server is having technical problems that do notseem intermittent.(iii) The user's server is misconfigured and is sending us errormessages once every say 5 minutes.(iv) The user requests to be unsubscribed.I vaguely remember taking Momodou off the list for one of thereasons above. When any of the above occur, with over 260 members andan average of 30 error messages a day, we have little recourse but tounsubscribe the user. Otherwise, these error messages can becomeoverwhelming and prevent us from doing anything useful.As to why users are not warned that they will be unsubscribed fromthe list , well, if they are not receiving email in the first place,short of calling them on the telephone, there is little else we can do.Additionally, it is sometimes possible for users to be able to sendemail and not be able to receive any mail. Your ISP should haveinformation as to when your system has had problems.I think I speak for many when I say that we would all like to seethe list grow to include all Gambians and gambians who are currentlyonline . Unfortunately, what happened to Momodou Gassama is likely toreoccur because we are likely to continue having technicalconstraints. Systems problems do occur even on the most sophisticatedsystems.Thanks and bye for now,-Abdou.MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> Hi Katim!> Thanks for your efforts in resubscribing me. I must say that> I> was really surprised when I got my mail sent back to me saying that I> was not subscribed to Gambia-l. I wondered really hard as to why I> would> be unsubscribed and even if I were to be unsubscribed why I wasnīt> informed.> You wrote:> > we get copies of *all* error messages so you can see why someone> > would just go ahead and unsubscribe the offending address.> >> I would appreciate it if the list managers could clarify this for me.> If someone sends a post that generates an error message, does the post> get sent back to the sender? Iīm curious because ALL of the posts that> I> have sent before being informed today that Iīve been unsubscribed have> been ok - i.e., Iīve had them sent to me through Gambia-l. None has> been> returned with an error message. The last time I sent a post was 4th.> October and it got through fine.> Part of the resubscription message read:> > it is required that you send your postings from that address, unless> the> > list does not require subscription for posting.> I have never sent anything to Gambia-l from another address. So Iīm> wondering: what else can someone do to generate error messages?> I have a suggestion. I donīt know how feasible it is though.> If error> messages are repeatedly generated, is it possible to inform the> subscriber and possibly let him/her know that error messages are being> generated and that if this continues it can lead to him/her being> unsubscribed. This might be better than just unsubscribing someone> without warning.> Katimīs suggestion might be the reason I was unsubscribed.> However, if> posts that generate error messages are returned to sender then this> did> not happen in my case because I did not get my messages returned.> Maybe> the other list managers can help me understand why I was unsubscribed> so> that if it is something that I can help, I would not repeat it. Better> still, maybe the person who unsubscribed me can explain the reason> better than the other list managers. Thanks.> Buharry.------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 00:10:29 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?Message-ID: < 344077E5.6CB@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Abdou!Thank you for taking the time to explain the possible reasons forunsubscribing someone. I can understand the extra load created by suchlarge amounts of error messages. I can also understand why it is notfeasible to warn people before unsubscribing them. Finally, thanks foradding to my better understanding of how the list works. =Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Abdou Touray wrote:> => Hi Momodou Gassama and gambia-l,> Because of the sensitive issue of censorship and Momodou's previous=> address, I have the following to say about people being unsubscribed> from gambia-l.> The reason for unsubscription is invariably because:> (i) The user's server is sending us back a "User Unknown" error> message. In other words, the server is claiming not to know the> intended recipient of the email message.> (ii) The user's server is having technical problems that do not> seem intermittent.> (iii) The user's server is misconfigured and is sending us error> messages once every say 5 minutes.> (iv) The user requests to be unsubscribed.> I vaguely remember taking Momodou off the list for one of the> reasons above. When any of the above occur, with over 260 members and> an average of 30 error messages a day, we have little recourse but to> unsubscribe the user. Otherwise, these error messages can become> overwhelming and prevent us from doing anything useful.> As to why users are not warned that they will be unsubscribed from> the list , well, if they are not receiving email in the first place,> short of calling them on the telephone, there is little else we can do.=> Additionally, it is sometimes possible for users to be able to send> email and not be able to receive any mail. Your ISP should have> information as to when your system has had problems.> I think I speak for many when I say that we would all like to see> the list grow to include all Gambians and gambians who are currently> online . Unfortunately, what happened to Momodou Gassama is likely to> reoccur because we are likely to continue having technical> constraints. Systems problems do occur even on the most sophisticated=> systems.> Thanks and bye for now,> -Abdou.> => MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> => > Hi Katim!> > Thanks for your efforts in resubscribing me. I must say that=> > I> > was really surprised when I got my mail sent back to me saying that I=> > was not subscribed to Gambia-l. I wondered really hard as to why I> > would> > be unsubscribed and even if I were to be unsubscribed why I wasn=B4t> > informed.> >> > You wrote:> > > we get copies of *all* error messages so you can see why someone> > > would just go ahead and unsubscribe the offending address.> > >> > I would appreciate it if the list managers could clarify this for me.=> > If someone sends a post that generates an error message, does the pos=> >> > get sent back to the sender? I=B4m curious because ALL of the posts t=hat> > I> > have sent before being informed today that I=B4ve been unsubscribed h=ave> >> > been ok - i.e., I=B4ve had them sent to me through Gambia-l. None has=> > been> > returned with an error message. The last time I sent a post was 4th.> > October and it got through fine.> > Part of the resubscription message read:> >> > > it is required that you send your postings from that address, unles=> > the> > > list does not require subscription for posting.> >> > I have never sent anything to Gambia-l from another address. So I=B4m=> > wondering: what else can someone do to generate error messages?> >> > I have a suggestion. I don=B4t know how feasible it is though==2E> > If error> > messages are repeatedly generated, is it possible to inform the> > subscriber and possibly let him/her know that error messages are bein=> >> > generated and that if this continues it can lead to him/her being> > unsubscribed. This might be better than just unsubscribing someone> > without warning.> > Katim=B4s suggestion might be the reason I was unsubscribed.> > However, if> > posts that generate error messages are returned to sender then this> > did> > not happen in my case because I did not get my messages returned.> > Maybe> > the other list managers can help me understand why I was unsubscribed=> > so> > that if it is something that I can help, I would not repeat it. Bette=> >> > still, maybe the person who unsubscribed me can explain the reason> > better than the other list managers. Thanks.> >> > Buharry.------------------------------Date: Sat, 11 Oct 1997 22:00:45 ESTFrom: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: subscribing a new memberMessage-ID: < 11OCT97.23773615.0018.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Hello managers,Can you please subscribe a friend of mine to the Bantaba?If so, his name is Famara Demba and his addressThank youBuba Bojang------------------------------Date: Sat, 11 Oct 1997 23:30:54 -0700From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.comSubject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 34406E9E.55AB@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit Hous@aol.com wrote:> Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in> Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Please> give me your fair assessement on this.Isn't it about time we are part of the> NEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.There are three> options to restore democracy in some countries in Africa:-> 1 Deplomacy> 2 Economic embargo> 3 Military intervention> Soft talking deplomacy has done very little in solving international> disputes.It wouldn't help in Africa.> Has Economic Embargo been an effective tool any where in the world? No.It did> not work in Cuba nor in North Korea nor Libya and the list goes on.> Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restore peace> and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia and Haiti> .I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.> Your consent?Hello everyoneHow will Rev Jackson do that duty and from where??Who will monitor hisassessments? Will Africans be part of his team??Habib------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 00:15:56 -0700From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: NIGERIA: "Fraud" Ring Busted!Message-ID: < 3440792C.4CE@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> The Punch newspaper reported today that Nigerian authorities busted the> so-called "fraud plotters ring" that has been deceiving people by sending> out letters to overseas and promising big business opportuniites in> Nigeria. About 2.5 million letters written by the plotters in Lagos were> burnt by the authorities.> The report said....> "they burnt Tuesday the letters filling 150 mail bags,> intercepted at the Lagos international airport between January 1996 and> March 1997, by the Telecommunications and Post Offenses Task Force."> An official of the task force also added, "the letters were> affixed with illegal franking stamps and forged postage stamps valued at> the 70 million Naira (about 850,000 U.S. Dollars)."> The fraud plotters way of cheating is very simple. They will often send> out thousands of letters to potential victims and persuade them to invest> in business opportunities in Nigeria. Their best trick however, is that> they are able to persuade "the victims to pay an advanced fee to get the> money." It is reported that one of their victims was cheated a total of> five million dollars!> Cunny...huh?> ---------> source: XINHUA news> Regards,> Moe S. JallowI also almost became a victim but what saved me was i demanded that theycome to Washington DC and meet me first because I like to give them themoney in person.Be warned also -do not even give out your bank account numbers .They willclear any penny you have in I was told.Thanks Moe for this importantmessage.Habib------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 00:17:21 -0700From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winnersMessage-ID: < 34407981.1A75@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> To all the Gambia-Lers who won the DV '98 lottery, CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!> Cheers!> Moe S. JallowGood luck also.Habib------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 00:29:55 -0700From: Habib Ghanim < hghanim@erols.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.comSubject: Re: Observer e-mail accountMessage-ID: < 34407C73.767E@erols.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit TGR@COMMIT.GM > wrote:> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > via Commit> Dear Gambia-l and Observer group.> The e-mail address: observer@commit.gm is now active.> We have been training the observerstaff in the use of the> software and also in the understanding of using the account> as a resource for the newspaper.> I believe the newspaper would appreciate any information,> requests etc. that Gambians and Gambian friends think is useful for> the newspaper.> There has been a long road to come to this stage, but Commit is> happy to announce it in operation.> We still have to finish the Online Observer transmissions project, but> that should be much easier now with almost everything in place.> Note:> Please remember to avoid to large attachments to The Observer> (color pictures etc.) because of the current narrow bandwidth we have in The Gambia.> Sincerely,> Torstein Grotnes> Commit Enterprises Ltd.TorsteinCan you tell me in more details how to suscribeThanksHabib------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 89************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 1.09 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |