|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10393 Posts
|
|
Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 15:35:30
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 89
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: Rumours.
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
2) New Member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
3) Re:Rumours
by chakys@image.dk
4) education support
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
5) Hello everyone
by "Alex P.Swarray" <alexp@login.eunet.no>
6) Have you heard the Rumours
by "<JGR@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
7) Fwd: Senegal: Dozens of civilians killed in Casamance in the
lasttwo
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
8) Re: Have you heard the Rumours
by ASJanneh@aol.com
9) RE: Rumours.
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
10) SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBER
by TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
11) Re: SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBER
by Aueu68@aol.com
12) Re: education support
by MJagana@aol.com
13) Re: SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBER
by MJagana@aol.com
14) New members
by ASJanneh@aol.com
15) Re: Have you heard the Rumours
by "Latir Downes-Thomas" <latir@earthlink.net>
16) Back again
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
17) 22 Rebels killed in weekend offensive
by ASJanneh@aol.com
18) President Kabbah's UN address
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
19) Re: New members
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
20) Re: Back again
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
21) Generalizing
by "Theodor Stenevang" <stenevang@hotmail.com>
22) Re: Have you heard the Rumours
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
23) List-policy
by "Theodor Stenevang" <stenevang@hotmail.com>
24) Learning mandinka and wolof
by "Theodor Stenevang" <stenevang@hotmail.com>
25) Re: List-policy
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
26) New alias name (Gampatriots@Corp)
by Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM>
27) Re: Private Mail
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
28) reply to "re:romours"
by Ndey Fatou Jabbie <NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu>
29) Acknowledgement.
by Ndey Fatou Jabbie <NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu>
30) reply to "have you heard the rumours ?
by Ndey Fatou Jabbie <NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu>
31) reply to "have you heard the rumours ?
by nj173949 (Ndey Fatou Jabbie) <NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu>
32) Re: Acknowledgement.
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
33) Fwd: History Appreciation... :-)
by Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM>
34) Re: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?
by BAKSAWA@aol.com
35) Gambia says "End All Conflicts by 2000"
by ASJanneh@aol.com
36) request
by Ousman Gajigo <gajigoo@wabash.edu>
37) Re: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
38) Press Release from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
39) Senegalese troops kill 22 rebels in offensive
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
40) World Bank Scholarship (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
41) Alias operational for news forwarding
by Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM>
42) gambia-l'ers........
by "NJAGA JAGNE" <jagnen25@hotmail.com>
43) Re: request
by Tamsir Mbai <mba4224@etbu.edu>
44) Any Gambia-Lers in France???
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
45) Please add new member
by Paul Jammeh <st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu>
46) New Members
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
47) New Member
by Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM>
48) Re: New Members
by "Bass Drammeh" <Kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
49) Re: Any Gambia-Lers in France???
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
50) Forwarding an itro.
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
51) Deja News - Article
by "Latir Downes-Thomas" <latir@earthlink.net>
52) NEW MEMBER
by TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
53) fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION
by "Latir Downes-Thomas" <latir@earthlink.net>
54) Re: request /Reply to West Coast Radio Tel etc
by "<PMJ@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
55) Re: Learning mandinka and wolof
by "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
56) Re: fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION
by Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
57) (Fwd mail from Momodou Buhary ) Anyone Out There?
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
58) Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
59) Re: Error Condition Re: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
60) Gambia in the News (9 Oct)
by "Latir Downes-Thomas" <latir@earthlink.net>
61) INTRODUCTION
by Joanna Azzi <ja132509@gwmail.kysu.edu>
62) REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA
by Hous@aol.com
63) Zone II soccer contributions
by Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu>
64) Re: Rumours
by Aueu68@aol.com
65) Fwd: Hi - New Member
by MJagana@aol.com
66) Re: fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
67) NEWS: Nigeria's Role in Sierra Leone
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
68) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
69) Re: Zone II soccer contributions
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
70) GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winners
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
71) Re: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winners
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
72) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
73) NIGERIA: "Fraud" Ring Busted!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
74) Introduction
by lamin marenah <keita@rocketmail.com>
75) Re: Zone II soccer contributions
by Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu>
76) Observer e-mail account
by "<TGR@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
77) Re: Zone II soccer contributions
by MSarr27100@aol.com
78) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
79) New Members
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
80) Re: Learning mandinka and wolof
by "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
81) Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?
by Abdou Touray <abdou@cs.columbia.edu>
82) Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
83) subscribing a new member
by "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
84) Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
85) Re: NIGERIA: "Fraud" Ring Busted!
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
86) Re: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winners
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
87) Re: Observer e-mail account
by Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 11:48:32 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Rumours.
Message-ID: <19971005094946.AAC19124@default>
On 4 Oct 97 at 19:32, Hous@aol.com wrote:
> I am not speaking for sister Ndeye Fatou but I have heard alot about
> some these Lebanese.I am a sarahulay and most my family once lived
> in Sierra Leone.Belief me these people told me a lot about some of
> these Lebanese.The economic of Sierra Leone has a lot to do with
> some of the Lebanese.they virtually controled the then Siaka
> Steven government.They smuggled out all the from Sierra Leone.Some
> of our Gambians who were then involved in the diamond business
> suffered a lot from the hands of those Lebanese .If
> Lebanese suspect any one is involved in smuggling diamond ,they
> would report
> you to the authorities .Mostly it will boil down to paying hefty
> fines or bribes.We should not let them infiltrate our government.
> Some of them are really unscrupulous.Let's watch out for some of
> them.Not all of them are bad.Sister Nedeye Fatou could you be little
> bit about the country where Gambians were enslaved.
Housainou,
I think you should please try to stop generalizing and remember that
you are also living in a foreign country.
Here in Denmark, there are many who believe that all Gambians are
drug dealers.
What do you say to that?
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 12:06:17 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <19971005100629.AAA35534@default>
Gambia-l,
Jalamang Bayo has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-l
Jalamang, you can send a brief introduction of yourself to:
gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Momodou Camara
PS: I would like to welcome all new members recently added to the
Gambia-l.
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 17:29:08 +0200
From: chakys@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re:Rumours
Message-ID: <199710051524.RAA10860@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
I think that the problem of those lebanese in Africa is very
real.They have to try not to be crooks. The matter is they're ruining
our countries economy. First of all, they underpay their workers and
they screw our system by bending the law. Actually,they are very
powerfull ; for instance, they have a strong connection in different
african countries. I mean if they are in trouble somewhere, they
will just run to another country and the case will of course be
over. Our leaders members of ECOWAS have to cooperate to end with
this growing mafia. I was about to forget one aspect which is very
important: the house keepers they employ are mistreated and they
can't do anything about that; because whom got the money in africa is
always right.(money talks). Above all, the slavery is not over in
Africa because those people they keep some of their workers from
Africa as slaves in Lebanon. None of our countries are reacting. You
can notice that in the populations anger when there is a trouble in
the country,the first people they are going against it's
those lebanese.They really need to integrate themselves and be fair
to our people.It will be the way out to avoid an eventual exploding
situation
Peace.
Chakys.
..
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 11:58:32 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: education support
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.971005111356.17944C-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Greetings:
Since I have not been functioning as a member of the Education
Committee due to the many other issues I have been involved
in I decided to send this posting to the general body (since
it involves all of us). I have been thinking of our we can
effectively assist and support the lofty goals set by the
committee in their effor to assist education in the gambia.
My thoughts on this issue particularly on raising funds and
materials among gambians for schools are partly based on personal
experiences.
Based on the intros we have received (by the way those who have
yet to introduce themselves ought to do so as a matter of
courtesy to the rest of us), the greater proportion of us went
to one of the high schools back home. These as we know number
less than the fingers on my hands. I am of the opinion that this
is where the key lies if we want greater participation from
we the gambians living abroad, as relates educational support.
There is a greater likelihood for a 'Saints' alum to support
initiatives that will benefit his alma mata than one geared
towards GHS. the same can be said for the others. The emotional
attachment that we all have for our alma mata is natural, after
all we were nurtured by them for many years. So we ought to make
these sentiments our ally in our efforts.
We ought to establish Alumni Associations with chapters, (a few
have been established) in various cities/countries which will
then coordinate their efforts with the Educational Committee. This
way the other support efforts can also be addressed more
effectively.
I am sure we all want to especially aid the primary schools since
there is a greater need there based on the numbers. However, I
would be lost in trying to decide which school to aid first. But
if we succeed in establishing these high school alumni
associations, then we could request for each of them to adopt
3-4, say, primary schools and a technical one. Perhaps we could
even infuse the competitive spirit into it to see which
association will contribute the most in a given year.
I know that I would be more than willing to dip into my pocket
to support 'Saints' and GHS, especially if one of my former
classmates called or wrote to me asking for donations for our
dear beloved alma mata. In addition, I would be glad to assist
our adopted primary and technical schools (since I would have
participated in selecting the schools anyway).
The same applies to a Nusrat or Muslim high grad.,for example.
It is natural. So let us use it to our advantage.
We should not view this as parochialism. We all want to see all
gambians receive a good education, but how can we motivate a
good number of us living abroad to participate in this effort
is the question.
As Mr. Sidibeh suggested a while back, perhaps a tiny number
among us actually support someone back home in their educational
needs.
The above is my humble suggestion in this regard.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 05 Oct 1997 18:16:05 -0700
From: "Alex P.Swarray" <alexp@login.eunet.no>
To: gambia-l <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Hello everyone
Message-ID: <34383BD4.50FF5152@login.eunet.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Can anyone sent or give me some information about Sierra Leone.
Best regards
Alex.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 16:35:36 -0000
From: "<JGR@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Have you heard the Rumours
Message-ID: <B0000008966@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <jgr@commit.gm>
via Commit
List,
>They really need to integrate themselves and be fair to our people.
Is this 1935, and we're talking about the Jews? (as my brother was
previously dubbed the Nordic Jew, I have the right to be concerned :).
I have another nice story about the Lebanese from my own personal
experience. An old rich lady in Bakau has a "house servant", let's
call him Muhammed. She has him at her beck and call, 24 hours a day
he has to fear for her penetrating voice screaming for him. She will
not allow him any time off, he has to always be ready for some more
duties or chares. For this life he's paid next to nothing, and not=20
even that if the women for some reason, imagined or not decides he's
not been fast enough or done it right enough for her. So he can go=20
hungry for days. Still, he has nowhere to go, so he sticks with her,
his "master". Is this not slavery?
And the worst of it all: nobody can see on this lady that she is a
Lebanese, as she comes from a true Gambian family, her ancestors on=20
both sides are Gambians as long as anyone can follow. Scary, isn't
it - that being Lebanese then is not about race at all?
5 butut's worth from;
Jorn
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 05 Oct 1997 20:17:59 +0200
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Senegal: Dozens of civilians killed in Casamance in the
lasttwo
Message-ID: <3256745950.11869143@inform-bbs.dk>
Gambia-l,
Here is an Amnesty international news release on Cassamance. Note that the
is no Copyright but see the last part of the article.
Momodou Camara
---forwarded mail START---
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
* News Release Issued by the International Secretariat of Amnesty
International *
AI INDEX: AFR 49/03/97
25 September 1997
Senegal: Dozens of civilians killed in Casamance in the last two months
An Amnesty International delegation has just returned from an eight-day
visit to Casamance with alarming information about extrajudicial killings
and "disappearances" perpetrated by the Senegalese security forces since
July 1997.
The Mouvement des forces de[/]mocratiques de la Casamance (MFDC),
Democratic Forces of Casamance Movement, which has since 1982 been using
force in its demand for independence for this region of southern Senegal,
has also been responsible for deliberate and arbitrary killings during the
same period.
"Since July 1997 at least 30 civilians have been arrested by the
Senegalese security forces and have since been reported missing. The
majority are said to have been victims of extrajudicial killings and to
have been buried in communal graves not far from some military camps"
reports Amnesty International on the basis of its delegation's
investigations.
At 10.45pm on 25 August 1997 Edmond Se[/]kou Sadio, a barman in
Tile[\]ne, a district of Ziguinchor, was arrested by Senegalese soldiers at
his place of work in the presence of a number of witnesses. Nothing has
been heard of him since.
On 24 August 1997, Edgar Die[/]dhiou was at a party in his village at
Siganar Bouloup in the Department of Oussouye when he was arrested and
tortured by soldiers, who broke his leg. He was then taken in a military
vehicle in the direction of the National Training Centre for Agricultural
Technicians in Ziguinchor and has not been seen since. Information
obtained by Amnesty International delegation tells of communal graves
around this training centre and in other places, including military camps
such as those at Nyassia and near the airport at Ziguinchor.
The Amnesty International delegation also investigated the
"disappearance" of one of the four members of the MFDC executive committee,
Sarani Manga Badian, who was arrested at his home at approximately 9.30pm
on Sunday, 24 August 1997. "Sarani Badian was thrown to the ground and the
soldiers stamped on him, he was howling like a child and covered in
blood", recounted one of the witnesses to this arrest. His wife, who tried
to intervene, was struck and verbally threatened. Four days later, on 28
August, soldiers claimed that they had found Sarani Badian's body with his
throat cut. However, the body has still not been returned to the family and
no investigation or post-mortem examination has been ordered by the
Senegalese authorities.
"Many civilians have also been victims of torture and ill-treatment by
the Senegalese security forces" reports Amnesty International, citing the
case of a number of people who were burned with petrol-filled plastic
bottles. One of the victims, whom the delegates met in September 1997,
still bore the marks of the burns received as a result of this
ill-treatment. Other brutal treatments have been inflicted on civilians:
one was forced to drink the blood of one of his friends who had been killed
by soldiers and another, before being killed himself, was forced to eat
his own lips after they had been cut off by a soldier.
The Amnesty International delegation also investigated atrocities
perpetrated by the MFDC. During the night of 7 to 8 September 1997, armed
militants burst into the youth hostel in the village of Djinabar in the
Department of Se[/]dhiou, killing nine civilians. Injured survivors of the
attack told the Amnesty International delegation that the MFDC militants
had reproached them for dancing while they themselves were fighting for
Casamance independence. Among those killed were four children, including
two young girls, Timinadya Diatta, aged six and Nake[/]ba Diatta, aged
nine.
Amnesty International is still also concerned that more than 125
civilians arrested since April 1995 are still being held without trial in
Dakar and Ziguinchor prisons. After an in-depth investigation in the field
by an Amnesty International mission in January 1997, the human rights
organization believes that all or almost all of these prisoners are being
held hostage by the Senegalese Government in its negotiations with the MFDC
although there is no evidence that they were personally involved in any
criminal act.
Amnesty International has obtained strong evidence which shows that
the majority of these civilians were tortured during the first 10 days of
their detention. The organization considers that most of these civilians
are prisoners of conscience and demands their immediate and unconditional
release.
Amnesty International is calling on the two parties to immediately put
a stop to the murder and torture of civilians caught up in a military
conflict of which they are the principal victims. The organization is
urging the Senegalese authorities and the MFDC to respect the basic
humanitarian principles enshrined in common Article 3 of the four Geneva
Conventions of 1949 and, in particular, to treat civilians and people
taking no active part in the hostilities humanely and to prevent any
recourse to illegal executions and torture.
ENDS.../
****************************************************************
You may repost this message onto other sources provided the main
text is not altered in any way and both the header crediting
Amnesty International and this footer remain intact. Only the
list subscription message may be removed.
****************************************************************
---forwarded mail END---
--- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 14:47:50 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Have you heard the Rumours
Message-ID: <971005144714_-59890490@emout20.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l:
Perhaps we should address the plight of domestic servants/maids ("Mbindaan")
in The Gambia rather than pointing fingers at the Lebanese. Don't we have
many examples of native Gambians who exploit their domestic servants ways
similar to the example cited?
It may also be useful to examine the status of Gambian workers in general and
to suggest ways to improve their lot as well as means to effectively deal
with ALL those who abuse workers' rights!
Just my suggestions!
Amadou Scattred Janneh
(from the Smoky Mountain front)
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 23:36:51 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Rumours.
Message-ID: <01BCD1E7.9A313D20@ddbw.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCD1E7.9A420600"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCD1E7.9A420600
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Ndey Fatou!
I think we can confront the issues you raised here frankly without =
being unnecessarily racist or overly xenophobic.
The first point relates to the Kuwait Debacle when about five young and =
one middle age Gambian women were recruited in the Gambia and sent to =
work in kuwait.And by the time our president passed through the Emirate =
on his way to perform the Hajj in Saudi Arabia,our sisters had already =
been in virtual slavery,working day and night for seven days a week.The =
violence and the inhuman treatment they received from their =
employers,especially after they had demanded to be sent back home is =
sickening,to say the least.The president was so shocked that all he =
could do was to buy back "his daughters" and send them back home to =
Gambia.
Now,how do we explain this? Regardless of the fact that Arab =
history,culture and lifestyle is full of slavery,especially black =
slavery,we must accept the brutal fact that it was black =
Gambians(entrepreneurs) who lied to and sold our sisters to the =
kuwaities,just like it has always been done since the first encounter =
between the Arabs and the black Africans almost one thousand six hundred =
years ago.Not even one of the six hundred black slaves that the Mansa of =
Mali brought with him during the hajj in the fifteenth century went back =
home.All of them were given to the then Arab kings and princes as =
gifts,and the fate of our these six sisters would have been the same if =
Mr.Jammeh had not passed through this country just at the right time and =
did the right thing .The way other people treat you depends more or less =
how you see and treat yourself.So,tomorrow,I will talk about the =
so-called Lebanese Thing!
Regards Bassss!
-----Original Message-----
From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie [SMTP:NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu]
Sent: 02 IaCIi CaECaiE, 1418 09:03 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Rumours.
Friends,
I think it is high time for
us Gambians abroad and those at
home to start speaking up for our
own safety and freedom.=20
I have been hearing rumors about
the inhumane way our so called
fellow African Arabian brothers
have been mistreating Gambians
leaving in their countries and even
in our own country as their
employees. One thing we Gambians
fail to realize is that these
people are always following their
interests and once they get it,
they will be done with us. Please
do not get me wrong now, there are
good and evil people in every race,
but some are more extreme than the
others. A case in point is the time
when our president went to one of
the Arabian countries and had to
buy his own people back for $1000
dollars for each person. This is
the most callous thing I have ever
heard since the end of slavery. I
would even give these people their
due, because it is their country
and they have their own laws with
regards to certain cases like this,
but it doesn't even justify their
inhumane acts. Anyway we Gambians
have to know that there are these
Arabs and Lebanese in our country
and they try, or even do behave
this same way. I believe, we
should never put up with this and
should put a stop to it.
There was a time when the owner of
Atsons(Adnan) slapped one of his
workers and the case was taken to
the labor department which ended up
in the police department and was
finally silence with nothing done.=20
Who knows what happened ? As usual
may be he paid off someone in the
police department and the case was
closed. This is what we should not
allow at all. We are selling our
own brothers to the enemy who came
in our country with intention of
making money (which I don't have
any problem with), but also
treating us as slaves or people
inferior to them.=20
Aliens in the Gambia are given more
privileges than us Gambians. This
is why they treat us anyhow and
will always get away with it. If
only we realize how painful and
degrading it is to go to a place
(Casino) and non Gambians look at
you as if you are in a wrong place
in your own country. This is
unheard of. The Gambia is not the
US.
Anyway there are more and more of
them coming from Senegal, Liberia
Sierra Leone and so forth, but
please let us act now and ask the
Gambia government to make and
enforce new laws for these foreign
people, who intend to have and open
businesses in our country for the
benifit, interest and well being of
the Gambian people as their
employees.
Thank You=20
Ndey Fatou.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Oct 97 14:12:46 PDT
From: TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBER
Message-ID: <9710052112.utk10994@RR5.intel.com>
List Managers,
I would appreciate it if you could subscribe my cousin Famalang Barrow at the
following address: Bubabarrow@msn.com.
Thanks for all your efforts.
Pa-Abdou Barrow
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 17:40:33 -0400 (EDT)
From: Aueu68@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBER
Message-ID: <971005173922_1866610459@emout14.mail.aol.com>
I have no clue what you what are trying to say. I can't help you because you
did not mention anything. Feel free to write and I might be able to help.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 21:41:36 -0400 (EDT)
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: education support
Message-ID: <971005214039_1343352626@emout20.mail.aol.com>
In a message dated 97-10-05 11:59:20 EDT, you write:
<< The above is my humble suggestion in this regard.
>>
Dear Latjor,
I think your suggestions are great. However I would appeal to everybody on
the list to contribute or come up with an idea that will enable a very
strategic and logistically efficient sysytem.
Hence the load would not burden a particular individual, let us all remember
that whatever the contribution we give, we are building blocks for a better
country.
momodou J
THE MIND IS AN ENDANGERED SPECIES !
PLEASE KEEP IT ALIVE !
READ A BOOK !
(TJF)
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 21:58:25 -0400 (EDT)
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SUBSCRIPTION OF A NEW MEMBER
Message-ID: <971005215654_-1596317128@emout02.mail.aol.com>
Dear GL,
Kindly enlist Mbye Jobe and Ida Bah, there e-mail address is BAHJOBE@aol.com
thank you
momodou J
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 23:37:15 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New members
Message-ID: <971005233646_-395441864@emout17.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l:
Famalang Barrow, Ida Bah & Mbye Jobe added to our "bantaba." Brief intros.
expected from these new members.
BTW, is Ida Bah my "lost" cousin (Jainaba Scattred's daughter)? If not,
welcome on board any way.
Amadou Scattred Janneh
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 03:52:12 -0400
From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <latir@earthlink.net>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Have you heard the Rumours
Message-ID: <01bcd22c$c1d9c640$c0101a26@latir>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:
>Perhaps we should address the plight of domestic servants/maids
("Mbindaan")
>in The Gambia rather than pointing fingers at the Lebanese. Don't we have
>many examples of native Gambians who exploit their domestic servants ways
>similar to the example cited?
I think both issues are worth discussing. On the Lebanese issue, I join
those who warn against generalisation. To begin with the demographics of the
"Lebanese" community in The Gambia differs completely today from say 30, 20
or even 15 years ago. There are many of Lebanese descent who are definitely
Gambian. These are people who were either born or spent most of their lives
in The Gambia. Indeed many of them have parents and grandparents who were
born in the country and consider it their own, and rightfully so. Many, if
not most, of these people are involved socially and culturally in the
mainstream goings-on of the country in aspects outside commerce.
There, however, quite a few who do not and in addition their are those of
who only recently immigrated to the country and, perhaps only naturally,
keep to themselves. It should be noted that there is a bit of a rift in
these groups of "Lebanese" and I have found that generally Gambian-Lebanese
(for lack of a better term) do not mix with these recent immigrants.
I think, however, it is the group who tend not to be involved in matters
outside commerce with mainstream Gambia and who are seen to be exploiting
the country and it's people who make up the general, if not misconstrued,
conception. I think all Gambians, both those of indigenous and
non-indigenous descent, have to make it clear to everyone that to be
accepted, it is expected that you involve yourself with the nation from
which you prosper. This will, of course, include the notion that if you are
to profit from a community, you must be a part of it and treat others in it
as you would treat your own.
>It may also be useful to examine the status of Gambian workers in general
and
>to suggest ways to improve their lot as well as means to effectively deal
>with ALL those who abuse workers' rights!
The problem of worker's rights in general, and specifically those of
domestic workers, is one that I believe can only be solved with compassion.
I have heard it said that some sort of minimum wage needs to be introduced
to really tackle the problem. This is a laudable idea but I believe a tad
unrealistic at our stage of economic development.
The problem, in my opinion, is that first we would have to agree on the
amount for an acceptable income of subsistence. How many dalasi a month does
a parent require in income to live, and provide for his or her family, an
acceptable standard of living. This question alone would be a huge issue for
nation debate.
Then we would heave to ask whether employers can afford that amount.
Regardless of the answer, I feel quite confident that we would see quite a
few people lose their jobs.
Going back to compassion, I believe that society in general must come to
terms that too many of our people work in an environment rife with
maltreatment and that as a society in general we must change our perception
of the people we hire. If that change includes more compassion,
understanding and respect then we would have come a long way without
drastic, ill-conceived measures where everyone will lose.
Peace.
Latir Gheran
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 09:24:13 +0100
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'Gambia-L'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Back again
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101134@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCD239.9F0FE880"
This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understand
this format, some or all of this message may not be legible.
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCD239.9F0FE880
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Friends, some 7 weeks ago I started to face severe computor-problems.
Then after some weeks it all broke down. Comming up again a few days
only to have a new break down. Today I=B4m on again, and I=B4m sorry =
that I
can not read all 423 unread mails. But what worries me when just =
reading
a few is that due to copyrights, which I agree we must respect to avoid
a problem for the server, some really important news only will be
distributed behind scenes, in private. That means that the discussions
on the public Gambia-L will be too much small-talk. I beg that some of
you will take the time it takes just give in your own words a =
shortened
review of the important news, which is covered by the copyright
regulation. I=B4m about to leave for the Gambia, (november) and I=B4m
interessted in being updated on all the important issues. Specially =
also
the Casamance-conflict.=20
If we have to send our "news" as rumours and bushtalk I think it=B4s a
step backwards in the modern information-society.
Asbj=F8rn Nordam=20
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 09:04:30 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 22 Rebels killed in weekend offensive
Message-ID: <971006090429_728327397@emout02.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l:
The conflict in the Casamance region is gradually turning into a
conflagration. Twenty-two rebels were reportedly killed by government troops
during an offensive last weekend. If you have aol, you can do a "news search"
using "Gambia" or "Senegal" as your keyword. Otherwise, join us in the Bush
for a complete update.
Amadou Scattred Janneh
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 10:05:06 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: President Kabbah's UN address
Message-ID: <9710061405.AA51172@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Netters,
For those interested in the Sierra Leonean issues, you can find ousted
President Tejan kabbah's address to the UN general assembly at:
http://www.sulima.com/pubs/kba-un97.html
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
=======================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 10:21:16 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New members
Message-ID: <9710061421.AA59862@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
> Gambia-l:
>
> Famalang Barrow, Ida Bah & Mbye Jobe added to our "bantaba." Brief intros.
> expected from these new members.
Welcome new members!
Mbye, long time no see. But I remember you very well at Hopkinson Street.
You remember when we used to hang out at Ousainou Cham's ("chambers")
residence. How are the boys doing? I saw Ebrima Jallow in DC last year.
Babou Krubally is here in Atlanta...and Alagie Mballoh used to be a
member of the list. I hear that "Chambers" is in New York, is that so?
Hope everything is going OK with you and the family. Say hello to IDA and
the baby for me. Send me private e-mail when you have time.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
=========================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
PS
Tell IDA that Dibs said HELLO.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 10:57:31 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Back again
Message-ID: <9710061457.AA62942@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Absjorn, you wrote:
> Friends, some 7 weeks ago I started to face severe computor-problems.
> Then after some weeks it all broke down. Comming up again a few days
> only to have a new break down.
Hey Absjorn,
Sound like you need a new computer, won't you say? :-))))))))))).
I was wondering where you were...but I guess you are busy supporting those
Danish boys. Will you be going to the game on saturday?? I bet I already
know the answer to that one :-)).
Have fun in the Gambia. BTW, what are you going for this time?
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
============================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 10:18:08 PDT
From: "Theodor Stenevang" <stenevang@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Generalizing
Message-ID: <19971006171809.14039.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Greetings,
I want to thank those of you on the list who emphasise on the importance
of avoiding generalizing and instead talk about specific examples.
Such a behavior is necessary especially when talking about the relations
between people of different backgrounds, in order not to fall into a
discussion stained by racism.
At every point, one should also watch up for mixing the facts with
fiction. "Do not believe everything you hear" is a saying known to most
people. Be careful to keep that frase in mind, a propos "rumours".
Racism works in all ways; from any colour to any colour.
Thanks for your attention,
Theodor Stenevang, Stockholm Sweden.
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 13:13:48 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Have you heard the Rumours
Message-ID: <9710061713.AA54810@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Latir, you wrote:
> Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:
>
> >Perhaps we should address the plight of domestic servants/maids
> ("Mbindaan")
> >in The Gambia rather than pointing fingers at the Lebanese. Don't we have
> >many examples of native Gambians who exploit their domestic servants ways
> >similar to the example cited?
>
> I think both issues are worth discussing. On the Lebanese issue, I join
> those who warn against generalisation.
>
> Peace.
>
> Latir Gheran
>
Latir,
Your analysis of the Lebanese situation was very articulate. On the
"Mbindaan" issue, however, I would like to say that it would be better if
the women on the list would get involved.
My observation of Gambia-L is that the men dominate, by a wide margin, on
almost all issues under discussion. Thus, I am appealing to all the female
netters to get involved in the discussions. Your ideas and opinions are
just as important as those of the men. Remember, the only stupid idea, is
the idea not expressed. And do not be intimidated into thinkinhg that you
will be hasseled if you say the wrong thing.
So go ahead, speak your minds (Gambian) women!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
==========================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 10:25:11 PDT
From: "Theodor Stenevang" <stenevang@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: List-policy
Message-ID: <19971006172511.8072.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Question:
What is the lists policy on mail of personal or private kind, which
concerns merely the sender and the recipient?
Propostition:
Unless a majority of the subscribers are acquainted even in the "real
world" outside the list, meaning that they have an interest in reading
all their friends conversations and greetings, couldn't such mail (pf
personal kind) be kept outside the list? This would diminish the number
of mails from the list, saving time for the subscribers when checking
the messages in order to see which ones they are interested in.
Theodor Stenevang, Stockholm Sweden
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 10:30:09 PDT
From: "Theodor Stenevang" <stenevang@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Learning mandinka and wolof
Message-ID: <19971006173010.29322.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Hello everybody,
What are the major mistakes made by foreigners starting to learn
mandinkan and/or wolof?
Is there a recongnized spelling-policy in these laguages, or are there
differences between different parts of the Gambia? Where can a reference
guide to this spelling be found?
What is a good hint to a beginner in mandinka / wolof?
Theodor Stenevang, Stockholm Sweden
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 13:50:45 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: List-policy
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.971006133921.24873A-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Theodor:
We have from time to time cautioned/informed list members to
send personal messages to the parties concerned. This way it would
reduce, like you stated, the volume of postings on gambia-l.
Perhaps another appeal is necessary.
Please let us all avoid
(myself included) sending private messages to the list.
If you are still learning to use your e-mail tool, perhaps
before sending a mail (of a private kind) to a list member, look
at his/her personal address at the top of his/her posting
(assuming he/she has sent a posting).
Otherwise send a private message to one of the list managers
for the current listing of the members and their addresses.
>From time to time, this list has been posted on gambia-l, which
should be used for future reference.
LatJor
On Mon, 6 Oct 1997, Theodor Stenevang wrote:
> Question:
>
> What is the lists policy on mail of personal or private kind, which
> concerns merely the sender and the recipient?
>
> Propostition:
>
> Unless a majority of the subscribers are acquainted even in the "real
> world" outside the list, meaning that they have an interest in reading
> all their friends conversations and greetings, couldn't such mail (pf
> personal kind) be kept outside the list? This would diminish the number
> of mails from the list, saving time for the subscribers when checking
> the messages in order to see which ones they are interested in.
>
> Theodor Stenevang, Stockholm Sweden
>
> ______________________________________________________
> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 10:51:28 -0700 (PDT)
From: Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New alias name (Gampatriots@Corp)
Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9710061051.21042.sarian@groucho>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-MD5: JcTdXJbUM1x0qj6kh+0rig==
All,
I've created an alias that is totally independent of gambia-l to forward news to
interested parties. The name of the alias is Gampatriots@Corp as suggested by
Tamsir Mbai. I've added all the names who expressed interest in receiving
forwarded news. If you've express interest and you're not on the alias please
send me mail privately and I'll be more than happy to add you.
It will take 24 hours before Gampatriots will be operational. So wait until
tomorrow before you start sending stuff.
kind regards,
sarian
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 14:41:34 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Private Mail
Message-ID: <9710061841.AA38556@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Latjor and other netters,
I assume that you are referring to my welcoming message. I apologize for
sending it to the list. You must remember though, that sometimes things
like that will happen from time to time unless of course your are
"perfect" or are dealing with a moderated list. Until then, to err is only
human.
Cheers :=))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))).
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
==========================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 16:28:13 -0400
From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie <NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: reply to "re:romours"
Message-ID: <s43911ab.033@gwmail.kysu.edu>
Basss!
First of all, I am not Racist and I am
not Xenophobic "fear and hatred of
strangers or foreigners".
Talking or stating wrong doings in my
country doesn't make me racist, neither
does it make me xenophobic. Does this
make anyone who expresses this same
feelings about their country or any other
country as I have a racist, or xenophobic?
I don't think so.
All my high school years, I have had a
lot of Lebanese and other non-Gambians
friends both old and young and I still do.
If I was xenophobic or racist , I would have
never mingled with them or even go to
their houses. Actually my roommate right
now at college is a Lebanese and I do not
think I would have cared or be this
hypocrite to leave with someone I "hate" or
"fear"(xenophobic). Please use another
term this is very extreme.
These are issues that need to be laid out
in the open, no matter who thinks its a
racist issue or creating an anti-immigrant
hysteria in the Gambia. This was not and
is not my intention when writing the issue
entitled "Rumours". I do not have
problems with any race or foreigner but
please do not exploit me in my own
country . I have been treated otherwise in
the Gambia, when I used to hang with my
Lebanese friends. Fortunately for me , I
was in a position where I could stand up
for myself and still remains to do so. What
about those who could not because of
circumstances? Do they always have to let
things slide and increase the chances of
them being treated anyhow? I do not think
so, so there is nothing wrong with me
giving my opinion on such a matter. The
fact is , its happening and someone has to
say it.
Peace !!! Till then
Ndey Fatou
K.S.U
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 16:44:32 -0400
From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie <NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Acknowledgement.
Message-ID: <s439158a.040@gwmail.kysu.edu>
Moe S. Jallow,
I am glad that at least you
mentioned and encouraged the
participation of Gambian women on the
bantaba especially on issues related to
women. This is very supportive of you and
also hope that we will start contributing to
the progress of this net.
I would also like to add that
"WORDS" carry a lot of weight and once
it is transported, this process can never be
reversible. Therefore, all communicators
in this net should bare this in mind when
writing or replying to the net, or to other
members. It is utterly childish and
ridiculous to write sarcastic comments
that are not even worth stating. Let us
learn to be open minded in order to make
communication fruitful amongst us on the
net. Do not take things too personal and
know that we are all entitle to our
opinions, regardless of who agrees or
disagrees.
Ndey Fatou ,
K.S.U
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 17:18:20 -0400
From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie <NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?
Message-ID: <s4391d84.059@gwmail.kysu.edu>
Amadou,
It is true that addressing the plight
of servants/maids (mbindaans) is
necessary to be discussed, but that does not
also mean that addressing the plight of
"exploited" Gambians in their country and
other people's countries should not be
addressed either. I am not pointing a
finger at anyone, but merely stating issues
that happen and people ignore it. The
worst thing that can happen to anyone is to
be treated negatively or be looked down
upon especially in your own country. If
anyone chooses to talk about the
exploitation of the "Mbindanns" in the
Gambia let them do so. I feel that it is as
important to talk about it as it is to talk
about the so called Gambians exploiting us
in our own country.
THANKS
NDEY FATOU.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 17:28:55 -0400
From: nj173949 (Ndey Fatou Jabbie) <NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?
Message-ID: <s4391fdc.064@gwmail.kysu.edu>
Amadou,
It is true that addressing the plight
of servants/maids (mbindaans) is
necessary to be discussed, but that does not
also mean that addressing the plight of
"exploited" Gambians in their country and
other people's countries should not be
addressed either. I am not pointing a
finger at anyone, but merely stating issues
that happen and people ignore it. The
worst thing that can happen to anyone is to
be treated negatively or be looked down
upon especially in your own country. If
anyone chooses to talk about the
exploitation of the "Mbindanns" in the
Gambia let them do so. I feel that it is as
important to talk about it as it is to talk
about the so called Gambians exploiting us
in our own country.
THANKS
NDEY FATOU.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 17:45:00 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Acknowledgement.
Message-ID: <9710062145.AA68728@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Ndey Fatou,
Once again, welcome to Gambia-L. The e-mail that I sent about the silence
of women on this list was not in any way a preconceived idea that women
are generally laid back on issues surrounding them. Rather, the purpose
was to bring out to light an observation that I deemed interesting to
note. I feel that, we as poeple, need to revisit the African woman's
plight of male violence, economical dependency and undemocratic idealism.
My superposition was that cyberspace was going to be the ultimate alley to
follow if are attain to a confrontational dialogue between the two sexes.
A phenomenom that might ultimately lead to reality from which women will
be freed from being subservient to the dominant patriachy.
How then can we focus our attention on the issues at hand without
disrespecting those who hold views different from ours? Do you think that
women should wait for "their" men to answer "their" own questions for
them? I bet you do NOT!
Thanks again.
Regards,
Moe s. Jallow
==========================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 15:42:35 -0700 (PDT)
From: Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: History Appreciation... :-)
Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9710061542.11553.sarian@groucho>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-MD5: pkd3eetHE6ppG86in5Y2nQ==
Found it amusing and thought some of you might be interested.
cheers,
sarian
------------- Begin Forwarded Message -------------
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 14:27:11 -0700
From: Curtis.Vaughan@Ebay (Curtis Vaughan)
To: Oslynn.Witherspoon@Corp
Subject: Fwd: History Appreciation... :-)
Cc: SunNet@Sun.COM, bay-drum@tomato.com
Hello Oslynn,
Thank you for enlightening me, as I didn't know that we had such a
role in the most common events of life that everyone takes for granted.
Almost ashmed to say that I am a product of the Oakland
School District, I wasn't taught about our contributions
to this society, knowing that as African Americans, we
are typically blamed for America's problems.
It can be very demoralizing when all you ever hear is "The state of
Black Americans is worse than ever". If the Bloods and Crips don't
see a better way to exist, then why stop gang-banging? Why give up
$500 a day slingin' dope to work at McDonalds? Would you? If you know
you were going to die anyway, why not get paid before you meet your maker.
How can a race of people be held accountable when we could not learn
to read and write when we were dragged from the homeland to the new
world, which was only new to white people? If we don't seem to be
able to maintain the status quo, it is because no one allowed us
the right to live and strive to be constructive citizens.
Endentured servitude was not an option for Africans back in the
"good old days".
I read last week that the French Catholics apologized to French Jews
for "ignoring" the Holocaust. What about us? Frankly, I
Hopefully worth more that two cents,
Curtis Vaughan
----- Begin Included Message -----
>From Oslynn.Witherspoon@Corp Mon Oct 6 12:22:10 1997
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 12:23:25 -0700 (PDT)
From: Oslynn Witherspoon <Oslynn.Witherspoon@Corp>
Subject: Fwd: History Appreciation... :-)
To: SunNet@Sun.COM, bay-drum@tomato.com
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-MD5: GQUo8XH5bKSCz5sAZjjWAQ==
Subj: thought for the day
Brothers and Sisters:
This is a story about groups of white people who were fed up with African
Americans, so they joined together and decided to wish us away.
After wishing so hard, they found themselves in a sort of
twilight zone where there was America without black people. At
first these "visionaries" breathed a sigh of relief. At last, they
said, "no more crime, drugs, violence and welfare, all the blacks have
gone"!! It makes you wonder... where would America be without us??
There are very few crops that have flourished because the nation was
built on a slave-supported system.
There are no cities with tall skyscrapers because Alexander Miles, a
black man, invented the elevator, and without it one finds great
difficulty reaching high floors.
There are few if any cars because Richard Spikes, a black man,
invented the automatic gear shift, Joseph Gammel, also black, invented
the supercharge system for internal combustion engines, and Garret A.
Morgan invented the traffic signals .
Furthermore, one could not use the rapid transit system because its
precursor was the electric trolley, which was invented by another
black man Elbert R. Robinson.
Even if there were streets on which cars and a rapid transit system
could operate, they were cluttered with paper because an African
American, Charles Brooks, invented the street sweeper.
There were few if any newspapers, magazines and books because John
Love invented the pencil sharpener, William Purvis invented the
fountain pen, Lee Burridge invented the type writing machine and W A.
Lovette invented the advanced printing press. They were all black.
Even if Americans could write their letters, articles and books, they
would not have been transported by mail because William Barry invented
the postmarking and canceling machine, William Purvis invented the
handstamp and Philip Downing invented the letter drop.
The lawns were brown and wilted because Joseph Smith invented the lawn
sprinkler and John Burr the lawn mower.
When they entered their homes, the found them to be poorly ventilated
and heated. You see, Frederick Jones invented the air conditioner and
Alice Parker the heating furnace.
Their homes were also filthy because Thomas W. Stewart invented the
mop and Lloyd P. Ray the dust pan.
Their children met them at the door barefooted, shabby, motley and
unkempt. But what could one expect, Jan E. Matzelinger invented the
shoe lasting machine, Walter Sammons invented the comb, Lydia O. Newman
invented the brush, Sarah Boone invented the ironing board and
George T. Samon invented the clothes dryer.
Finally, they were resigned to at least have dinner amidst all of this
turmoil. But here again, the food had spoiled because another black
man, John Standard invented the refrigerator.
No light to eat their spoiled meal because the filament within the
light bulb was invented by a black man.
WHAT WOULD THIS WORLD BE LIKE WITHOUT US??!!
----- End Included Message -----
------------- End Forwarded Message -------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 20:10:58 -0400 (EDT)
From: BAKSAWA@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?
Message-ID: <971006200820_793961363@emout19.mail.aol.com>
Ndey Fatou:
Thank you very much for expressing your opinion, thus opening quite an
interesting debate. However, I feel the Lebanese people would not have had
the audacity to exercise such harsh maltreatments to Gambians or the
"M'bindaans", if our own system had not sold out to them!! Corruption in
The Gambia is inter-generational and the unfortunate circumstances you
outlined herein are reflections of the latter.
The other unfortunate thing though, is that Gambians do it too, and there is
no excuse for that either.
Will things ever change? Maybe Gambian men and women at home and abroad can
work together and make a difference!
Greetings to all.
Awa Sey
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Oct 1997 22:01:41 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia says "End All Conflicts by 2000"
Message-ID: <971006214200_232445589@emout17.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l:
Our government wants a commitment from the international community to resolve
all conflicts peacefully by the year 2000. This was contained in a speech
delivered to the UN by our foreign minister, Omar Njie.
Find more in the Bush (Gampatriots, later).
Amadou
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 06 Oct 1997 23:22:07 -0500 (EST)
From: Ousman Gajigo <gajigoo@wabash.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: request
Message-ID: <57B3940A76@scholar.wabash.edu>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
This email is for people in the Gambia at the moment. I would really
appreciate it if one of you could send me the phone number of West
Coast Radio Station (the newest radio station).
Thank you
Ousman
%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%
Wolcott Hall 304
Wabash College
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
(phone): 765 361 7096
Fax: 765 361 6295
%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 01:16:18 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: reply to "have you heard the rumours ?
Message-ID: <9710070516.AA21336@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Ndey Fatou and Netters,
It is indeed very sad that we have not understood the purpose of
invigorating dialogue. The fear within ourselves has caused us the right
to true judgment of our own shortcomings thereby creating the downfall of
the very foundation we are so much in need of building. Many times the
issues have been acknowledged but only to be left to fade away. We are
angry about our own mishaps, yet we refuse to discuss the possible
solutions. We fear that we are treading through undistorted ground that
eventually will fall before our own eyes.
Time and time again, issues have been ignored because as we put it, they
are too sensitive to be discussed. Well, sensitive for whom, you might
ask. The very frame of our society is made of dividedness that we fail to
acknowledged as our weak points. Take for example the issues of biased
religious activities, female circumcision, polygamy, domestic violence and
lately the right to information. Each time an issue was brought up, there
was that someone who explained that it was too sensitive to discuss. Well,
that is total bull, if you ask me.
We are in a state of disharmony and yet we cannot even face the facts and
call a spade a spade. How then are we to ever develop the mutual
understanding of dialogue if we can't even accept that we are indeed
divided? Divided in the sense that we have no common ground for mutual
resolution of conflicts and issues. Gambia, like many other countries, is
heterogeneous mix of many tribes and cultures. We must first accept that
fact before anything else. It would be total ignorance to assume that just
because we are peaceful, that there is nothing wrong with our ways of
life. Until we can overcome the fear of truth, the dialogue will result to
nothing more than mere lambasting.
Religious discussions, for example, quickly sent some list members behind
closed doors. Oh yes, what about domestic violence and female mutilation?
What a joke that was! Such a list as Gambia-L boasts about having some of
the most educated Gambians but that's far from being useful if all we do
is identify the problems and dissolve the solutions. I think we better ask
ourselves : does education necessarily imply civilization? I would boldly
say NO.and that a man's academic qualifications does not necessarily mean
that he is a role model or respectable leader. But isn't that typical of
us Africans?
Until we can rid ourselves of the fear to talk about our own problems, I
think we should not be throwing stones as we live in our own little glass
houses. Until then, we will just have to keep on hoping that some day....
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
=======================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 07 Oct 1997 15:20:16 +0100
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Press Release from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat
Message-ID: <343A4520.4074@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
FOROYAA, 36/97, 18-25 September
The Problem is almost solved
Press Release from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat
In a press release dated 13 September 1997 and distributed to all media
houses by the Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission in The Gambia. Mr.
Baba Trawalley, the Khalifatul Masih IV of the world Ahmadiyya Muslim
Jamaat. Hazrat Mirza Tahir Ahmad wrote:
I am glad to inform the people of The Gambia that the most recent vital
decisions by the Right Honourable President Jammeh of The Gambia
regarding the nature of the Gambian Government and her unconditional
commitment to secularism and absolute justice are most cordially
welcomed by me.
His are the most wise and bold decisions which have dispelled all fears
regarding the Gambia being turned into an intolerant theocracy. The
entire world would be happy to listen to the President=92s statements as
widely published by the media. The world of Ahmadiyyat is in particular
pleased and indebted to the Right Honourable President for the said
decisions.
Even before the creation of this new hospitable climate, I had promised
the people of The Gambia that whatever may happen, the two Ahmadi
doctors, Dr. Laeeq Ahmad Ansari and Dr. Hameedullah Nusrat Pasha were
ordered by me to return to the Gambia immediately to reopen the closed
hospitals. This decision was motivated by my extreme sense of pain at
the thought of the suffering patients who needed their instant return.
As such, the earliest they could book their seats for The Gambia was on
Saturday, 13th September which they had done. I must beg pardon for an
unforseen delay postponing their return for a few days.
According to the immigration laws of the country, we have been served
notice my the immigration that they cannot visit the Gambia again
without seeking new permissions. The papers they have demanded will soon
be submitted and now it entirely depends on them how fast they can
process the papers and grant new permits.
It seems that by their sudden departure the earlier facilities were
completely withdrawn by the concerned government officials. I seek
pardon for any inconvenience caused to the people of The Gambia whom the
world Ahmadiyyat loves.
The Head of the Worldwide Ahmadiyya Movement in Islam, HAZRAT MIRZA
TAHIR AMHAD.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 18:54:46 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Senegalese troops kill 22 rebels in offensive
Message-ID: <19971007165515.AAA26240@default>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
A senior figure close to the MFDC leader, Edmond Bora, who is
known to favour peace with the government, has taken refuge in Gambia,
informed sources said, because of threats to his life.
The independent Dakar daily L'Aurore on Monday reported that Bora
had resigned from the MFDC because he could not agree with colleagues
on how to conduct peace negotiations.
Find more in the Bush (Gampatriots, later).
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 13:26:14 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: World Bank Scholarship (fwd)
Message-ID: <9710071726.AA54690@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Here is some information that might interest some you.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
===========================================================================
> The World Bank, with funding from the Government of Japan,
> established the World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program (WBGSP)
> for graduate studies in subjects related to economic
> development. This program, now known as the Regular Joint
> Japan/ World Bank Graduate Scholarship Program (JJ/WBGSP), is
> entering its tenth year. The program awards scholarships to
> individuals from World Bank member countries to undertake
> graduate studies at universities renowned for their development
> research and teaching. In its regular program, the JJ/WBGSP has
> awarded scholarships to nearly 900 scholars chosen from a total
> of over 19,000 applicants.
>
>
> * Basic Eligibility Criteria
>
> To apply for any JJ/WBGSP scholarship, applicants must
> meet the following specific criteria:
>
> . Be a national of a World Bank member country;
> . Be under forty-five years of age, and normally under age
> thirty-five;
> . Be in good health;
> . Be of good character;
> . Hold at least a bachelor's degree or its equivalent in a
> development-related field;
> . Have a least two (preferably four to five) years of
> recent professional experience in a field related to
> economic development, usually in their home country, and
> usually in public service, although strong candidates
> from the private sector will also be considered.
>
> Individuals applying for the regular JJ/WBGSP scholarship
> must also meet the following criteria:
>
> . Possess documentation showing that they have applied for
> a graduate degree program or its equivalent at two
> universities located in any World Bank member country;
> and
> . Propose a program of study related to development, which
> will usually be in a field such as economics, business,
> planning, or a related area; however, in recent years the
> program has made awards to individuals proposing to study
> in such fields as health, population, agriculture,
> engineering, marine resources, education, and other
> development-related subjects, provided the focus of the
> study program is on the public policy aspects of these
> fields.
>
> * Other Selection Criteria
>
> While applicants from all World Bank member countries may
> apply for a JJ/WBGSP scholarship, the programs give priority
> to:
>
> . World Bank countries currently eligible to borrow,
> especially low- and middle-income countries;
> . Women;
> . Applicants with few other resources and from lower social
> and economic classes;
> . Applicants who have not had previous opportunities or
> graduate study outside their home country; and
> . Applicants who do not already hold a graduate degree from
> an industrialized country.
>
> Staff of the World Bank Group, Executive Directors, Executive
> Directors' staff, consultants, and relatives of the
> aforementioned are excluded from consideration.
>
>
> * How to apply
>
> Application forms for the Regular Program in English,
> French, and Spanish are available from the JJ/WBGSP Secretariat
> at EDI from September 1997 through January 1998. Forms are also
> available at World Bank offices in many countries, and the
> Secretariat supplies forms to leading universities worldwide
> and to other donor agencies.
>
> * Address for inquiries and completed applications:
>
> The JJ/WBGSP Secretariat
> Room M-4017
> 1818 H Street, NW
> Washington, D.C. 20433
> USA
>
>
> For more details, browse:
> http://www.worldbank.org/html/edi/jjwbgsp.html
>
===========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 15:33:15 -0700 (PDT)
From: Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Alias operational for news forwarding
Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9710071533.17558.sarian@groucho>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-MD5: NsgSCNW6NlBg3QFsKHPCcg==
All,
Gampatriots is up and running. Should you wish to be subscribed, send me mail
and I'll be more than happy to add you. Hope this will solve the Barry Mahon
problem thus everybody a happy camper!!!
cheers,
sarian
------------- Begin Forwarded Message -------------
Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 15:19:34 -0700 (PDT)
From: Sarian Loum <sarian@groucho>
Subject: Alias operational
To: Gampatriots@Corp
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-MD5: P4lQUnroV43un0zZdBfsYQ==
All,
We're in business, you can now start forwarding news to this alias. If I missed
anyone who requested subsripton then it was unintentional on my part. Kindly
send me mail and I'll add you.
cheers,
sarian
------------- End Forwarded Message -------------
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 07 Oct 1997 18:20:25 PDT
From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <jagnen25@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: gambia-l'ers........
Message-ID: <19971008012025.1187.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
felow gambia-lers,
i must first begin, in the time i have conjured up, to
thank lat jor, momodou, a.s. janneh, and others like them and
commend them on their efforts to make the 1970 constitution and
the current operative ine available to you all. lat jor, i
will let you know when i get anything . i am ready to make
the copies myself if the hard-copy is mailed to me at;
Wesley foundation,
k.s.u. campus box 145,
frankfort, k.y. 40601,
u.s.a.
i am also wiling to make contributions in monetary terms, to
anyone who is going to copy, fax, or mail them to all
interested.
*******************************************************
pa mambuna, i will mail you private some time, i once met you
a lifetime ago at lexington. we are hoping to establish a
soccer team here, need veteran insight.
********************************************************
There have been a number of postings about the lebanese, arabs,
and mistreatment of workers. i hope to go in dept later (this
weekend) on this issue, but for now i just cannot pass but
comment on what someone said about setting minimum wages. we
must be reakistic here... this is the gambia we are talking
about. i make more money now (working two part-time jobs) a
month or so, than my uncle in njawara makes on all his
"to'lls" all year. how are we gonna set a minimum wage for a
struggling woman selling "gert'eh chaff" on the porch of the
n'arrs shop? how do we ensure that the m'bindaan she employs
get a certain wage if she doesn't make that much. does she pay
a percentage? how fair is that. we do not even collect taxes
on most of the income of gambians at home. there is just no
establishment capable of this. how would we tabulate the wages
of "merr ami's selling "m'burro-bullet" or "ice-i-wonjo" at the
primary, secondary, middle, and high schools.
don't anybody get me wrong, we had m'bindaans, i know
how they were treated. we would eat together, and our
m'bindaan's would never go home without taking their dinners
with them. i know , have seen instances where people will not
eat with their "jolas" -- as they may be called--, and do
not feel responsible to have them fed as long as they were
being paid their wages. i have also seen many m'bindaan's who
steal and lie, who are lazy do no work properly, and are
loudmouthed. but we must not generalize, treat everycase on
it's own...........will say more later///
also hopes to address the issue of lebanese and other
foreigners in the gambia, and those who are rightfully .gambians.
*********
keep the faith........
always be happy, remember, we are just "passing through this
life to get to the better"
have fun.til i log in again......
N J A G A.......IN H-B-LAND.
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 7 Oct 1997 21:31:58 -0500
From: Tamsir Mbai <mba4224@etbu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: request
Message-ID: <1.5.4.16.19971007221330.31679e5c@etbu.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 11:22 PM 10/6/97 -0500, Ousman Gajigo wrote:
"This email is for people in the Gambia at the moment. I would really
appreciate it if one of you could send me the phone number of West
Coast Radio Station (the newest radio station)."
Ousman, i am not in The Gambia but something in your message caught
my attention. The name of the radio station in question drove a chilly
reminder through my spine. I just hope that the name has no bearing to the
"west coast/east coast" rivalry that we have come to know in the United
States' music industry.
On behalf of Ousman (if you don't mind, Ousman), i thus redirect his
question to Tombong Saidy, being that Tombong is the head of both Radio
Gambia and Gambia Television. Also Tombong, can you offer any insights as to
the affiliations of this new radio station in terms of it's allegiance to
the "American East/west coasts." I hope there is no correlation. If that is
the case, then i pray that God bless the radio station. Otherwise, I will
assume that you know what to do Tombong. We don't need a coastal war in The
Gambia.
I hope i'm not being seen as paranoid here. I do realise that The
Gambia is on the west coast of Africa, and that that would be a legitimate
reason for the name of the radio station. Nevertheless, i can't help but
think about what is going on in the U.S.
Thanx all. God bless.
It's Tamsir.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 09:25:31 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Any Gambia-Lers in France???
Message-ID: <9710081325.AA42610@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hello G-Lers,
Are there any Gambia-Lers living in France? I am interested in making
contacts with those Gambians so as to inquire about temporary
accomodations during the 1998 world cup between the dates of June 10 thru
July 12, 1998. If you know of any Gambians (or friends of Gambians) living
in either Bordeaux or Marseille, please send me some info at my private
e-mail address below.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
==========================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 12:26:26 -0500 (CDT)
From: Paul Jammeh <st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu>
To: To: GAMBIA-L:@student-mail.jsu.edu, gambia-l@u.washington.edu, ;, ;
Subject: Please add new member
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.95.971008121407.17816D-100000@student-mail.jsu.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi list managers (Dr. Janneh, Ndow etc.)
Please add Lala Jabang to the list. She is very much interested in
becoming a member of the Gambia-l. She is a Gambian and go to the same
school with me. Her address is st1638@student-mail.jsu.edu
Thanks for the time.
God Bless Gambia-l
PAUL D JAMMEH.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 19:22:09 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Members
Message-ID: <19971008172246.AAA47250@default>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Modou Sidibeh and Ebrima Jawara have been added to the list. Welcome
to Gambia-l, you can send your introductions to:
gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 10:46:10 -0700 (PDT)
From: Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9710081046.26301.sarian@groucho>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-MD5: zSAYJMJDV4MBaLeO6GNkVg==
All,
Lala Jabang has been added to the list. Welcome aboard and please send in your
intro to gambia-l@u.washington.edu
regards,
sarian
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 20:57:09 -0700
From: "Bass Drammeh" <Kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: New Members
Message-ID: <199710082354.UAA24749@qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
ELAKEH!
PLEASE,KINDLY SEND ME ALL THE MAILS TO THE TWO LISTS(GAMBIA-L,BUSH LIST)
OF YESTERDAY.I WAS CHANGING MY COMPUTER AND MAIL PROFILE AND I ACCIDENTALLY
LOST ALL THE MAILS THAT CAME YESTER(7th OCT.)
MY REGARDS TO THE FAMILY.....................
BASSSS!
----------
> From: Camara, Momodou <momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: New Members
> Date: Wednesday, October 08, 1997 10:22 AM
>
> Modou Sidibeh and Ebrima Jawara have been added to the list. Welcome
> to Gambia-l, you can send your introductions to:
> gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>
> Regards
> Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 14:17:17 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Any Gambia-Lers in France???
Message-ID: <9710081817.AA61110@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Thank you all those who responded to my inquiry, especially Monsieur
Lamin.
I will remember you in my prayers.
Good luck!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 14:53:53 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Forwarding an itro.
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.971008145300.30216B-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
NAME: Ebrima Jawara;
OCCUPATION: MSc Student (Agricultural Economics) at the University of
Reading;
HOBBIES/INTERESTS: Rugby, Golf, Weight-lifting, Shooting, volleyball;
MARITAL STATUS: Single.
Tony Loum
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 19:59:11 -0400
From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <latir@earthlink.net>
To: "Gambia-L" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Deja News - Article
Message-ID: <01bcd446$2cbb4180$e40c1a26@latir>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
The following is a link on the Web to an article that appeared in the
soc.religion.islam newsgroup. In it a brief reference is made to the
situation with the Ahmadi movement back home and a connection to Saudi
Arabia.
http://xp8.dejanews.com/getdoc.xp?recnum=6621680&server=db97p4x&CONTEXT=8763
54193.1852244179&hitnum=44
Of course, the article is also available in "the Bush".
Peace.
Latir Gheran
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Oct 97 16:58:25 PDT
From: TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: NEW MEMBER
Message-ID: <9710082358.utk9570@RR5.intel.com>
I apologize if my message was vague. I was putting in a request for any of the
the Subscription managers to enlist my cousin Famalang Barrow as a new
member to Gambia-L. His e-mail address is Bubabarrow@msn.com.
Thanks......Pa-Abdou
Aueu68@AOL.COM wrote:
I have no clue what you what are trying to say. I can't help you because you
did not mention anything. Feel free to write and I might be able to help.
ABARROW wrote:
List Managers,
I would appreciate it if you could subscribe my cousin Famalang Barrow at the
following address: Bubabarrow@msn.com.
Thanks for all your efforts.
Pa-Abdou Barrow
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 20:16:52 -0400
From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <latir@earthlink.net>
To: "Gambia-L" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION
Message-ID: <01bcd448$a5230200$e40c1a26@latir>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Here is a release I found in a Usenet newsgroup. I post it only for
discussion/information purposes and not as an advocate for or against
anything in it.
Peace.
Latir Gheran
****************************************************************************
***
2 September 1997
AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR THE ADVANCEMENT OF SCIENCE HUMAN RIGHTS ACTION
NETWORK (AAASHRAN)
GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION
CASE NUMBER: GA9711.FGM
ISSUES: Freedom from discrimination; freedom from cruel, inhuman, or
degrading treatment; freedom of expression
FACTS OF THE CASE: On 17 May 1997, Gambia Telecommunications (GAMTEL), a
state-owned company that controls radio and television stations with the
largest audiences in the country, issued a statement prohibiting programs or
news items that "either seemingly oppose female genital mutilation or tend
to
portray the medical hazard about the practice." The new policy requires that
all programs be previewed to ensure compliance and calls for the active use
of the media to support female genital mutilation.
On 27 May 1997, the Gambia Committee on Traditional Practices (GAMCOTRAP), a
non-governmental organization, delivered a statement to Gambian President
Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh condemning the new policy. GAMCOTRAP has been campaigning
for the end of female genital mutilation since 1984.
It is estimated that 70-80% of women in Gambia undergo female genital
mutilation, also known as female circumcision. The procedure is typically
performed on girls between five and twelve years old by non-medical
personnel
with crude and unsterile equipment, and without anesthetic. Supporters of
the procedure defend it as a means of ensuring a women's virginity by
suppressing her sexual desires, thereby making her more suitable for
marriage.
There is no evidence that female genital mutilation improves the health of
the child in any way. To the contrary, infection, excessive bleeding,
severe
pain during urination, menstruation, sexual intercourse, and childbirth,
psychological trauma, and death are common consequences of the operation.
In April 1997, the World Health Organization, the U.N. Children's Fund
(UNICEF), and the U.N. Population Fund (UNPF) appealed to governments to
support efforts to end female genital mutilation. The World Medical
Association adopted a statement on female genital mutilation in October 1993
at the 45th World Medical Assembly in which it "condemns the practice of
genital mutilation including circumcision where women and girls are
concerned
and condemns the participation of physicians in the execution of such
practices."
Female genital mutilation constitutes a serious violation of international
human rights standards, including those enumerated in the U.N. Convention on
the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the
U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child (Rights of the Child Convention),
and the African Charter on Human and People's Rights (the African Charter),
which are all legally binding on Gambia as a State Party.
Under CEDAW:
* States Parties shall refrain from engaging in any act or practice of
discrimination against women and to ensure that public authorities and
institutions shall act in conformity with this obligation and to take all
appropriate measures, including legislation, to codify or abolish existing
laws, regulations, customs and practices which constitute discrimination
against women (Article 2);
*shall take all appropriate measures to modify the social and cultural
patterns of conduct of men and women, with a view to achieving the
elimination of prejudices and customary and all other practices which are
based on the idea of inferiority or the superiority of either of the sexes
or
on stereotyped roles for men and women (Article 5); and
*shall take all appropriate measures to eliminate discrimination against
women in all matters relating to marriage and family relations and shall
ensure the
interests of the children shall be paramount (Article 16).
Under the Rights of the Child Convention:
* States Parties shall take all effective and appropriate measures with a
view to bolishing traditional practices prejudicial to the health of
children
(Article 24);
* shall condemn all forms of physical and mental violence, injury or abuse,
neglect or negligent treatment, maltreatment or exploitation, while in the
care of
parents, legal guardians or any other person who has the care of the child
(Article 19); and
* shall ensure that no child shall be subject to torture or other cruel,
inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment (Article 37).
Under the African Charter:
* Every individual shall have the right to enjoy the best attainable state
of physical and mental health (Article 16);
* States Parties shall take the necessary measures to protect the health of
their people (Article 16); and
* shall ensure the elimination of every discrimination against women and
also censure the protection of the rights of the women and the child as
stipulated in
international declarations and conventions (Article 18).
(Sources of information on this case include: Equality Now Alert, July 1997;
the World Medical Association; Female Genital Mutilation: A Call for Global
Action, by Nahid Touia; El Nadim Center for the Management and
Rehabilitation
of Victims of Violence; the New England Journal of Medicine, v. 331, 15
September 1994, no. 11; International Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics
46
(1994), 127-135, and Amnesty International.)
RECOMMENDED ACTION: Please send telexes, telegrams, faxes, or airmail
letters:
* condemning female genital mutilation as a practice with no legitimate
medical basis;
* expressing concern about the harmful effects of female genital mutilation
on the health of women and female children; and
* calling on GAMTEL to reverse its decision to prohibit the broadcasting of
programs that oppose female genital mutilation.
APPEAL AND INQUIRY MESSAGES SHOULD BE SENT TO:
Mr. Bakary Njie
Managing Director of GAMTEL
Banjul, GAMBIA
fax: 011-220-226699
President Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh
President of the Republic of Gambia
Banjul, GAMBIA
telex: 2240
COPIES TO:
Equality Now
P.O. Box 20646
Columbus Circle Station
New York, NY 10023
Please send copies of your appeals, and any responses you may receive, or
direct any questions you may have to Elisa Munoz, AAAS Science and Human
Rights Program, 1200 New York Ave, NW, Washington, DC 20005; tel. 202-326-
6797; email EMUNOZ@AAAS.ORG; or fax 202-289-4950.
The keys to effective appeals are to be: courteous and respectful; accurate
and precise; impartial in approach; and as specific as possible regarding
alleged violation and the international human rights standards and
instruments that apply to the situation. Reference to your scientific
organization and professional affiliation are always helpful.
To ensure that appeals are current and credible, please do not continue to
write appeals on this case after 90 days from the date of the posting unless
an update has been issued.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Oct 1997 12:38:22 +0100
From: "<PMJ@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: request /Reply to West Coast Radio Tel etc
Message-ID: <B0000009444@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Hi Folks,
Mr Mbai, I think I can reassure that West Coast radio has no relation or
bearing to U.S. West/East Coast rivalry..This is a British-owned Radio
Station that has jsut joined the airwaves and is very tourist-oriented..so
rest easy
On the other hand, the Tel. no. for West Coast Radio is 460911..from
Gamtel..for Mr. Gajigo
--pmj--------
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 10:09:51 GMT+1
From: "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Learning mandinka and wolof
Message-ID: <960DDFE21ED@amadeus.cmi.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Hello Theodor,
as somebody who have tried to learn both, I may have something to contribute.
(I am a Norwegian social anthropologist)
> What are the major mistakes made by foreigners starting to learn
> mandinkan and/or wolof?
You cannot learn both properly unless you stay for years, think
carefully whom you need to talk to before you start.
I was adviced to learn wollof since I was supposed to do my fieldwork
in an urban area, and that was a good advice. I started to learn
wollof, but suddenly found that most of my friends and informants
were mandinkas and some of them hardly understood wollof. So the next
time I came I started to learn mandinka (it is no secret that it
will take a lot more time before I become fluent in Mandinka, in
Wollof I am better but "Sabu do fout boppa am" (soap does not wash
itself), it is just that I am jealous of those who could concentrate
on one, and be closer to the stage where jokes are understood. .
If you want to do your study in Banjul, Bakau or Serakunda, I think
wollof is best. Most of the non-mandinkas who have grown up in this
area, don't understand mandinka.
If you want to do your study outside these three areas, it would be
smart to find out what language you will need by talking to those who know
the place.
> Is there a recongnized spelling-policy in these laguages, or are there
> differences between different parts of the Gambia? Where can a reference
> guide to this spelling be found?
> What is a good hint to a beginner in mandinka / wolof
When you are in the Gambia, I would recommend you contact the
American peacecorps and get the names of the teachers they use/used.
These are trained to teach languages and know how to do it
systematically. I had two former peacecorps teachers (Edward DaCosta
and Musa Saine) and two others and there was an enormous difference.
One of the others was a teacher who knew a lot about Mandinka
culture and language, but the fact that the peace-corpse teachers
were experienced in teaching foreigners, made a big difference.
The price (almost 50D per hour) may seem high in a Gambian context -
many other gambians were shocked and said they could do it at much
lower rate, but for me it was really worth it.
Best regards and good luck!
Heidi Skramstad
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 10:54:09 +0000
From: Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION
Message-ID: <343CB7D1.342D@ci.rech.lu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:
>
> Here is a release I found in a Usenet newsgroup. I post it only for
> discussion/information purposes and not as an advocate for or against
> anything in it.
>
I am sure my boss Mr Bakary Njie will be delighted to receive all of
these messages <VBG>
There is a new boss of the newly named GTVRS (Gambia TV and Radio
Services) - Tombong Saidy - former ambassader to the US I think?? and he
has rescinded the notice following some input from State House, if my
memory serves me well.
It probably doesn't change much in reality.
Bye, Barry
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 18:01:26 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: (Fwd mail from Momodou Buhary ) Anyone Out There?
Message-ID: <19971009160127.AAA48226@default>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
> > To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> > Subject: Anyone Out There?
> > Knock. Knock. Anyone out there? Or is everyone hiding in the bush? Or is
> > my connection to Gambia-l faulty? I have not received any mail for some
> > days and I'm just wondering. If everyone is hiding in the bush, please
> > add me to the bush list. Thanks.
> > Buharry.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 19:49:41 -0700
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: dekat@itis.com
Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?
Message-ID: <343D97C5.6E8A@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Katim!
Thanks for your efforts in resubscribing me. I must say that I
was really surprised when I got my mail sent back to me saying that I
was not subscribed to Gambia-l. I wondered really hard as to why I would
be unsubscribed and even if I were to be unsubscribed why I wasn=B4t
informed.
You wrote:
> we get copies of *all* error messages so you can see why someone
> would just go ahead and unsubscribe the offending address.
> =
I would appreciate it if the list managers could clarify this for me.
If someone sends a post that generates an error message, does the post
get sent back to the sender? I=B4m curious because ALL of the posts that =
I
have sent before being informed today that I=B4ve been unsubscribed have
been ok - i.e., I=B4ve had them sent to me through Gambia-l. None has bee=
n
returned with an error message. The last time I sent a post was 4th.
October and it got through fine. =
Part of the resubscription message read:
> it is required that you send your postings from that address, unless th=
e
> list does not require subscription for posting.
I have never sent anything to Gambia-l from another address. So I=B4m
wondering: what else can someone do to generate error messages?
I have a suggestion. I don=B4t know how feasible it is though. If error
messages are repeatedly generated, is it possible to inform the
subscriber and possibly let him/her know that error messages are being
generated and that if this continues it can lead to him/her being
unsubscribed. This might be better than just unsubscribing someone
without warning.
Katim=B4s suggestion might be the reason I was unsubscribed. However, if=
posts that generate error messages are returned to sender then this did
not happen in my case because I did not get my messages returned. Maybe
the other list managers can help me understand why I was unsubscribed so
that if it is something that I can help, I would not repeat it. Better
still, maybe the person who unsubscribed me can explain the reason
better than the other list managers. Thanks.
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
Katim S. Touray wrote:
> =
> Hi Momodou,
> =
> i'm sorry to hear that you've been unsubscribed. i think it must have =
been
> done after the list server generated numerous error messages from your =
mail
> box. we get copies of *all* error messages so you can see why someone
> would just go ahead and unsubscribe the offending address.
> =
> anyway, you'll be re-subscribed shortly. and sorry for any inconvenien=
ce
> caused.
> =
> have a great weekend!
> =
> Katim
> =
> ----------
> > From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
> > To: tloum@u.washington.edu; at137@columbia.edu; dekat@itis.com
> > Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> > Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?
> > Date: Thursday, October 09, 1997 5:30 PM
> >
> > Hi!
> > I sent the message below to check why I have not received any mail=
> > lately and got the shocking message that I am not subscribed to
> > Gambia-l. Have I been unsubscribed without being informed? If so, by =
who
> > and why? Hoping to get a reply.
> > Buharry=
=2E
> > ---------------------------------------------------------------------=
----
> > listproc@u.washington.edu wrote:
> > >
> > > m.gassama@swipnet.se: You are not subscribed to
> gambia-l@u.washington.edu.
> > > Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subscri=
be,
> > > send mail to listproc@u.washington.edu with the following request:
> > >
> > > subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name
> > >
> > > This message cannot be resent again from your address shown above,
> unless
> > > its body is slightly modified.
> > >
> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=
-----
> ---
> > > >From m.gassama@swipnet.se Thu Oct 9 05:48:14 1997
> > > Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu
> [140.142.13.230])
> > > by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) w=
ith
> ESMTP
> > > id FAA40176 for <gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu>; Thu, 9=
Oct
> 1997 05:48:14 -0700
> > > Received: from mb05.swip.net (mb05.swip.net [193.12.122.209])
> > > by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) wit=
h
> ESMTP
> > > id FAA21928 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Thu, 9 Oct 1=
997
> 05:48:12 -0700
> > > Received: from dialup170-1-6.swipnet.se (dialup170-1-6.swipnet.se
> [130.244.170.6])
> > > by mb05.swip.net (8.8.6/8.8.6) with SMTP
> > > id OAA06948 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>;
> > > Thu, 9 Oct 1997 14:48:10 +0200 (MET DST)
> > > Message-ID: <343D5153.89F@swipnet.se>
> > > Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 14:49:07 -0700
> > > From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
> > > X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0C-Tele2 (Win95; I; 16bit)
> > > MIME-Version: 1.0
> > > To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> > > Subject: Anyone Out There?
> > > Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3Diso-8859-1
> > > Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
> > >
> > > Knock. Knock. Anyone out there? Or is everyone hiding in the bush? =
Or
> is
> > > my connection to Gambia-l faulty? I have not received any mail for =
some
> > > days and I=3DB4m just wondering. If everyone is hiding in the bush,=
> please
> > > add me to the bush list. Thanks.
> > > Buh=
arry.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 20:12:55 -0700
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: "Camara, Momodou" <momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk>
Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There
Message-ID: <343D9D37.1B@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Momodou!
Thanks a lot for your efforts.
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
Camara, Momodou wrote:
> =
> I have just sent a command to the listprocessor to add you again. The
> problem could be your server.
> =
> The list has been set to delete e-mail addresses when they generate
> error messages. I am sending a comy of this mail to Abdou, Tony and
> Katim so that they could chech what was wrong.
> =
> I will forward your mail to the list later and hope that you get a
> copy too.
> =
> Momodou Camara
> =
> On 9 Oct 97 at 15:42, MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:
> =
> > Hi Momodou!
> > Being one of the list managers, could you please let me know why
> > I
> > have been unsubscribed from Gambia-l? I have tried to send two
> > messages but received the replies below. Sorry for sending this to
> > your 2 addresses but I=B4m not sure which one is right or which one i=
s
> > working. Thanks.
> > Buharry.
> > --------------------------------------------------------------------
> > ----- listproc@u.washington.edu wrote:
> > >
> > > m.gassama@swipnet.se: You are not subscribed to gambia-l@u.washingt=
on.edu.
> > > Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subscri=
be,
> > > send mail to listproc@u.washington.edu with the following request:
> > >
> > > subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name
> > >
> > > This message cannot be resent again from your address shown above, =
unless
> > > its body is slightly modified.
> > > -------------------------------------------------------------------=
------------
> > > >From m.gassama@swipnet.se Thu Oct 9 06:30:13 1997
> > > Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.=
33.5])
> > > by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) w=
ith ESMTP
> > > id GAA17626 for <gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu>; Thu, 9=
Oct 1997 06:30:07 -0700
> > > Received: from mb05.swip.net (mb05.swip.net [193.12.122.209])
> > > by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) wit=
h ESMTP
> > > id GAA22218; Thu, 9 Oct 1997 06:30:03 -0700
> > > Received: from dialup177-1-3.swipnet.se (dialup177-1-3.swipnet.se [=
130.244.177.3])
> > > by mb05.swip.net (8.8.6/8.8.6) with SMTP
> > > id PAA11483;
> > > Thu, 9 Oct 1997 15:29:59 +0200 (MET DST)
> > > Message-ID: <343D5B20.2645@swipnet.se>
> > > Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 15:30:56 -0700
> > > From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
> > > X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0C-Tele2 (Win95; I; 16bit)
> > > MIME-Version: 1.0
> > > To: tloum@u.washington.edu, at137@columbia.edu, dekat@itis.com
> > > CC: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> > > Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?
> > > References: <343D5153.89F@swipnet.se>
> > > Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3Dus-ascii
> > > Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
> > >
> > > Hi!
> > > I sent the message below to check why I have not received any ma=
il
> > > lately and got the shocking message that I am not subscribed to
> > > Gambia-l. Have I been unsubscribed without being informed? If so, b=
y who
> > > and why? Hoping to get a reply.
> > > Buh=
arry.
> > > -------------------------------------------------------------------=
------
> > > listproc@u.washington.edu wrote:
> > > >
> > > > m.gassama@swipnet.se: You are not subscribed to gambia-l@u.washin=
gton.edu.
> > > > Your message is returned to you unprocessed. If you want to subsc=
ribe,
> > > > send mail to listproc@u.washington.edu with the following request=
:
> > > >
> > > > subscribe GAMBIA-L Your Name
> > > >
> > > > This message cannot be resent again from your address shown above=
, unless
> > > > its body is slightly modified.
> > > > -----------------------------------------------------------------=
--------------
> > > > >From m.gassama@swipnet.se Thu Oct 9 05:48:14 1997
> > > > Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu [140.14=
2.13.230])
> > > > by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05)=
with ESMTP
> > > > id FAA40176 for <gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu>; Thu,=
9 Oct 1997 05:48:14 -0700
> > > > Received: from mb05.swip.net (mb05.swip.net [193.12.122.209])
> > > > by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.09) w=
ith ESMTP
> > > > id FAA21928 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Thu, 9 Oct=
1997 05:48:12 -0700
> > > > Received: from dialup170-1-6.swipnet.se (dialup170-1-6.swipnet.se=
[130.244.170.6])
> > > > by mb05.swip.net (8.8.6/8.8.6) with SMTP
> > > > id OAA06948 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>;
> > > > Thu, 9 Oct 1997 14:48:10 +0200 (MET DST)
> > > > Message-ID: <343D5153.89F@swipnet.se>
> > > > Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 14:49:07 -0700
> > > > From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
> > > > X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0C-Tele2 (Win95; I; 16bit)
> > > > MIME-Version: 1.0
> > > > To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> > > > Subject: Anyone Out There?
> > > > Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3Diso-8859-1
> > > > Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
> > > >
> > > > Knock. Knock. Anyone out there? Or is everyone hiding in the bush=
? Or is
> > > > my connection to Gambia-l faulty? I have not received any mail fo=
r some
> > > > days and I=3DB4m just wondering. If everyone is hiding in the bus=
h, please
> > > > add me to the bush list. Thanks.
> > > > B=
uharry.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 14:41:29 -0400
From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <latir@earthlink.net>
To: "Gambia-L" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Gambia in the News (9 Oct)
Message-ID: <01bcd4e2$f577d560$f70e1a26@latir>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
A Beechcraft BE200 on a flight from Las Palmas has crashed en route to
Yundum airport this morning. Of the nine people on board, two Spanish crew
and the rest German tourists, one, a child, is believed to have survived
with minor injuries.
Reuters has reported that witnesses said the plane crashed at Kebujeh, about
two miles from the airport while AFP reported that Civil Aviation
authorities said the plane crashed near the village of Serrekunda Nding.
The plane took off from the Canary Islands around midnight and is said to
have crashed around 4 AM.
According to The Associated Press, Canarias Compania Naysa, the Spanish
company that owned the plane, said the crash was due to a storm but they
gave no further details on the crash. Claude Jensen, a spokesman for the
Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), told AP that the cause of the crash
was still being investigated and that the airport had lost contact with the
plane
shortly before the crash occurred.
(Source: AFP, AP & Reuters)
Of course, you can read the details in "the Bush".
Latir Gheran
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 09 Oct 1997 18:40:00 -0400
From: Joanna Azzi <ja132509@gwmail.kysu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: INTRODUCTION
Message-ID: <s43d251b.079@gwmail.kysu.edu>
HI EVERYONE!
MY NAME IS JOANNA AZZI. I AM 22
YEARS OLD AND A COMPUTER SCIENCE
MAJOR AT THE K.S.U.
ITS A GREAT PLEASURE TO BE PART OF
THE 'BANTABA'.
THANKS.
JOANNA.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 19:47:07 -0400 (EDT)
From: Hous@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <971009194537_815211478@emout01.mail.aol.com>
Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in
Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Please
give me your fair assessement on this.Isn't it about time we are part of the
NEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.There are three
options to restore democracy in some countries in Africa:-
1 Deplomacy
2 Economic embargo
3 Military intervention
Soft talking deplomacy has done very little in solving international
disputes.It wouldn't help in Africa.
Has Economic Embargo been an effective tool any where in the world? No.It did
not work in Cuba nor in North Korea nor Libya and the list goes on.
Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restore peace
and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia and Haiti
..I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.
Your consent?
------------------------------
|
Momodou
Denmark
10393 Posts
|
|
Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 15:35:49
|
Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 22:36:41 -0400 (EDT)
From: Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Zone II soccer contributions
Message-ID: <199710100236.WAA19606@acmez.gatech.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
List Members,
I was asked to post this message to the list......
The Ministry of Youths and Sports and I guess organizers of the
Zone II soccer tournament are seeking contributions from the
Gambia community in the US. The soccer tournament will be hosted from
November 28th - Dec. 17th......
Folks in these areas are asked to send thier contributions
to the following
Atlanta - Garba Touray Tel: 404 728 8817
Miami - Alieu Njie Tel: 305 625 9718
DC - Ousainou Mbenga Tel: 202 328 8049
Gambians not in the above mentioned areas who wish to
make contributions can contact Habib Mbye at 5502@msn.com.
-----------------
I'd like to assert that neither I nor any member of my immediate family
as far as I know has any affiliation with the Ministy of Youths and Sports.
Thanks
**************************************************************
* Raye Sosseh *
* George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering *
* Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 *
* Internet: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu *
* *
* Quote *
* ----- *
* "If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door. *
* *
**************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 22:37:35 -0400 (EDT)
From: Aueu68@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Rumours
Message-ID: <971009223452_1232771357@emout15.mail.aol.com>
Do me a great favour, please get me off your Gambian mailing list. My
cancellation is mainly due to all the junk mail I have been receiving lately.
Thanks and I hope you understand. Take care.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Oct 1997 23:34:58 -0400 (EDT)
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Hi - New Member
Message-ID: <971009233314_239701407@emout09.mail.aol.com>
In a message dated 97-10-09 19:09:02 EDT, Satalf writes:
<< Could you please add my cousin Buba on the mailing list, his address is
noted below
Buba_J@hotmail.com
>>
---------------------
Forwarded message:
Subj: Hi - New Member
Date: 97-10-09 19:09:02 EDT
From: Satalf
To: MJagana
Could you please add my cousin Buba on the mailing list, his address is
noted below
Buba_J@hotmail.com
Thanks
satang
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 01:44:07 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: fwd: GAMBIA--GOVERNMENT CENSORS OPPOSITION TO FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION
Message-ID: <9710100544.AA28744@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Latir, you wrote:
> Here is a release I found in a Usenet newsgroup. I post it only for
> discussion/information purposes and not as an advocate for or against
> anything in it.
>
> Peace.
>
> Latir Gheran
>
> ****************************************************************************
> 2 September 1997
>
> It is estimated that 70-80% of women in Gambia undergo female genital
> mutilation, also known as female circumcision. The procedure is typically
> performed on girls between five and twelve years old by non-medical
> personnel
> with crude and unsterile equipment, and without anesthetic. Supporters of
> the procedure defend it as a means of ensuring a women's virginity by
> suppressing her sexual desires, thereby making her more suitable for
> marriage.
>
> There is no evidence that female genital mutilation improves the health of
> the child in any way. To the contrary, infection, excessive bleeding,
> severe
> pain during urination, menstruation, sexual intercourse, and childbirth,
> psychological trauma, and death are common consequences of the operation.
> In April 1997, the World Health Organization, the U.N. Children's Fund
> (UNICEF), and the U.N. Population Fund (UNPF) appealed to governments to
> support efforts to end female genital mutilation. The World Medical
> Association adopted a statement on female genital mutilation in October 1993
> at the 45th World Medical Assembly in which it "condemns the practice of
> genital mutilation including circumcision where women and girls are
> concerned
> and condemns the participation of physicians in the execution of such
> practices."
>
> Female genital mutilation constitutes a serious violation of international
> human rights standards, including those enumerated in the U.N. Convention on
> the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the
> U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child (Rights of the Child Convention),
> and the African Charter on Human and People's Rights (the African Charter),
> which are all legally binding on Gambia as a State Party.
> Under CEDAW:
And now, here is a revisitation of yet another "sensitive" subject, Female
Genital Mutilation (FGM). Latir, Your forwarded article has inspired me to
send this piece that I wrote earlier this year for a research paper
project. Bass, you might recall that I wrote to you personally asking for
you opinion on this subject (unfortunately, you never had time to
respond). The piece itself was 15 pages long but for the purpose of
brevity, I have forwarded only a portion of the paper. I hope that this
will be an eye-opener for those who are not familiar with the evil
practice of FGM. If you should find it offensive, please accept my
apology. On the hand, any comments, whether for or against the practice
would be greatly appreciated. The documentation of all sources will be
found at the end of the piece. In addition, any quotations, paraphrases
and summaries are shown with document page numbers in brackets at the end.
May God be the judge of our actions.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Female Genital Mutilation:
The Evil Practice of the Silent Mind
by
Moe S. Jallow
Female genital mutilation, also known as FGM or simply female
circumcision, is generally a practice in which a young female is
circumcised by cutting off the genitals. In many nations of the world, the
practice is widely accepted as a requirement that must be met in order to
keep up with old traditional and religious beliefs. Despite the torture of
pain that is endured by the victims, the practice has become more
transparent in recent years. Some advocates declare it a religious
sanction that defines the natural beauty of a clean woman in their society
whereas other groups simply practice it because it is a form of cultural
initiation that their elders have done for several years. In spite of
these claims, FGM has caused many advanced nations to denounce it as a
violation of human rights and has cautioned the advocates, mainly the
government leaders of their countries, to retrace their footsteps in order
to revitalize the validity of their claims.
The practice of FGM is not new to this world as it is termed as part of
the parcel of heritage of many of the societies in which it is practiced.
In fact, it has been around as far back as 4000 years ago. Some Islamic
scholars believe that it originated from Egypt, during the time of the
great pharaohs, and where it is also still practiced today. Apart from
Egypt, it also practiced in Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Malaysia and many parts
of West Africa, all of which are Islamic regions. In most of these
countries, the reasons for the practice varies according to the religious
and cultural divisiveness of the region. As Alexandra Socarides notes, in
Egypt for example, activists have raised the main issue of health hazards
associated with the practice while proponents claim that it "preserves the
innocence and beauty" of girls while keeping their sexual appetites "under
control" (22).
Although widely practiced in many different countries, there are
essentially three forms of FGM. The less common type is called the "Sunna"
circumcision, which translates to cutting off the nose of the clitoris in
Islam, which was initiated by Prophet Muhammad, who was believed to be, by
the Muslims, the last messenger of God. Due to the simplicity and less
complication of this type of FGM, authors J A Black and G D Debelle note
that this type of circumcision is the only type that can be "correctly
called circumcision" (1590). A less common but widely practiced form is
called excision which involves the removal of the clitoris and the
adjacent parts of the labia minora. This procedure is the most common type
of FGM in many parts of the Islamic countries. Infibulation, which is the
most common type, is done to preserve virginity until after marriage and
it involves the cutting off of the clitoris, the labia minora and majora
and sewing together the two sides of the vulva and leaving only a small
opening for urine and menstrual flow. Unlike excision, this type is
practiced by the majority of non-Muslims in which girls are circumcised at
puberty as an important initiation into the tribe.
In all types of FGMs, the practice among females is considered the
most significant rite of passage of adulthood as it enhances the tribal
and social bonding of families in society. By circumcising a young woman,
she is being conditioned to reduce a her sexual desire so that she won't
go looking for extramarital affairs. Her marriage opportunities and
father's status within the society are increased due to the fact that
circumcision is the only way to be socially acceptable and the only
passage from childhood to adulthood. Also, adds Norra Macready, most of
the advocates of the practice believe that a circumcised woman is
characterized as a decent woman since by circumcision she is conditioned
to abstain from sex (1103). Infibulation is especially advocated through
out the world and it is the one that attracts the attention of the
international community. According to Mack Gerry, "The most common
explanation given by participants is that infibulation is required for
marriage and honor. Infibulation prepares for marriage, is a prerequisite
for marriage, and so on." Here, one can see the reality of the whole
acceptance of Infibulation.
FGM has been around for many years and has its roots stemming from Middle
Eastern countries where Islam originated. The practice then quickly spread
to many surrounding countries that were influenced by the Islamic
Renaissance. In many parts of Africa, for example, the practice is so
common that it is widely regarded as a ritual that is considered a
traditional festivity. In these countries, Josh Hamilton reports that FGM
is most obvious in African countries, where as high as ninety percent of
women and girls are mutilated "for non-therapeutic reasons - usually
cultural or religious - with the aim of reducing sexual responsiveness or
drive" (1148). As often, girls as young as four years, are circumcised to
prepare them for the role of the future mothers of the next generation.
Without circumcision, these girls would be considered unfit for marriage
and therefore disregarded as "unclean" women some of whom can never find a
respectable husband to marry them.
During the ceremony of this type of FGM, the girls are taken away from
their homes, with the approval of their parents, to a remote place where
they are briefed about what is to become of them. While screaming as loud
as they could, the girls are very helpless since even their own mothers
may not be present during the actual ceremony of cutting the genitals. As
young as they are, their only defense are the tears of humiliation that
can touch even the most ignorant mother. After the formal introduction of
the members, the head woman prepares the girls for the ritual. She is
armed with razor blade (sometimes a sharp knife) and her whole lower face
is covered with a white cloth. Individually, the girls are brought into a
separate room where the head woman along with her assistants are located.
With the help of the assistants, the girls' legs are forced to pull apart
as wide as possible to open the vagina and disclose the clitoris. The head
woman then uses the razor( or other sharp object) to cut it off whilst the
girl engages in a constant yelling and jerking and a possible bleeding to
death. Each girl in turn, being more scared than the girl before her due
to the loud screams, is brought in to go through the same torture. In most
cases the head woman will use the same blade on several different girls
without sterilization, creating a possible infection of all types of blood
diseases.
Sharon Lerner warns, many critics of the practice have been
considered intermediaries who have no understanding of the real issues
behind the truth. These same critics are the one who consider the practice
evil "form of sexual control" that should be discouraged by all countries
of the world (44). To understand, the real issues one not needs to
understand the effects of FGM. According to Lerner, apart from
disorienting a girl's sexual pleasure, "genital mutilation can cause
incidental bleeding, infection, and even death" (44).
The proponents of the act have a different view of the whole issue.
Many believe that the society is engrossed in a dilemma of friction
between the gender where men have to be the supreme commanders of the
family if life is to be normal. Mariama Barrie discloses:
Advocates of female genital mutilation, most of them members of
the dominant male
hierarchy, zealously guard the belief that an uncircumcised
woman is unclean, impure
and unfit to marry and bear children or attain respect in the
old age. They charge the
increasing vocal opponents of the practice many of us living
on American soil
with trying to undermine African culture." (54)
The same attitude is shown by many of the cultures in the African
continent. For this reason, it may become very difficult to eradicate
since the ignorance of the general public is an issue of choice. In Egypt,
for instance, laws are constantly being overturned as governments change
hands. As Abd El Hadi notes, in less than two years, a law banning FGM,
was reversed when a new Minister took office and re-instated the
mutilation practice in the hospitals, which was originally banned by the
former Minister (129).
In all these cases, female genital mutilation is thus seen here as another
patriarchal means to prevent women from being uncontrollable. By
mutilating them, the power of the males is enhanced to the point that it
makes the women subservient slaves of men. The FGM nightmare becomes
clearer when a man refuses to marry a woman who is not circumcised. Thus
arranged marriages are still the rule by which many men marry in most
parts of Africa since the majority of women are still illiterate due to
the failure of their governments to provide education. In this way, women
are quite unable to help themselves by breaking out of the polygamous
marriages and voicing out there opinions on male dominance.
To blame African men alone, however, would constitute a biased
solution if one considers male dominance in other parts of the world. By
considering the overall male attack of females, including female children,
it would be easy to understand why men can get away with violence in the
form of mutilation as in FGM. Since most of the governments are
male-dominated, the violent domination of families by men will remain
intact for a very long time. As Norra Macready observes, rather than
looking for the causes of such actions, the results are always dealt with
in an unfashionable and misleading way to disguise the reality (1103).
It is surprising to find that there is virtually no place in the
world where the abuse of women and girls does not go on. But nowhere are
the men on top talking about the violence their subjects are enduring.
Those men who know the truth tend to hide the ones that perpetrate the
violence. How then can the truth ever be told when the men who should
condemn and declare inhumane the violence of their fellow counterparts
sit in silence slumber? If we are ever going to break the cycle of violent
incidents that engulfs the misfortunate of this world then the men of
power must speak out. The silence of these men is what has covered up the
cycle of women and girls for centuries and it also the reason why those
who dare speak up are threatened.
To strengthen traditional families, these governments must step up to
increase awareness of the female equality in policy making issues where
the gender gap is immeasurable. The patriarch that dominates will do
nothing but hinder the slow advancement of female equality. Unless this
dangerous form of government is challenged and remodeled to include a
partnership of equal members of people who will live together in harmony,
respecting each other's aspirations and contribution to the land, violence
within the families, most notably female genital mutilation, around the
world will never stop.
------- end ----------
Any comments will be appreciated.
Thanks.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
=======================================================================
================================ Sources ==============================
Abd El Hadi, Amal. "A step forward for opponents of female
genital mutilation in Egypt." Lancet 349.9045 911 (Jan. 1997): 2pp.
Online. Internet. 2 June 1997.
Barrie, Mariama L. "Wounds that never heal." Essence 26.0011 (Mar. 1996):
1p. Online. Internet 2 June 1997.
Black, J A, and G D Debelle. "Female genital mutilation in Britain."
British Medical Journal (International) 31.6994 (17 June 1995): 2pp.
Online. Internet. 7 June 1997.
Hamilton, Josh. "UN condemns female circumcision." British medical Journal
(International) 314.7088 (19 Apr. 1997): 1p. Online. Internet. 2 June
1997.
Lerner, Sharon. "Rite or wrong?" Village Voice 43.0013 (1 Apr. 1997): 2pp.
Online. Internet. 2 June 1997.
Mackie, Gerry. "Ending footbinding and infibulation: A convection
account." American Sociological Review 61.0006 (Dec. 1996): 2pp. Online.
Internet. 7 June 1997.
Macready, Norra. "Female genital mutilation outlawed in the United
States." British Medical Journal (International) 313.7065 (2 Nov. 1996):
1pp. Online. Internet. 2 June 1997.
Journal (International) 313.7065 (2 Nov. 1996): 1pp. Online.
Internet. 2 June 1997.
Socarides Alexandra. "Egypt: The end of FGM?" Ms 7.0003 (Nov. 1996): 1p.
Online. Internet. 2 June 1997
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 08:52:49 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: NEWS: Nigeria's Role in Sierra Leone
Message-ID: <9710101252.AA24108@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Baffour Ankomah, the deputy editor of New Africa magazine
is one of the outspoken critics of Abacha's involvement in
Sierra Leone.
He writes in his Oct. 1997 issue of his magazine ...
"... Our elders say 'a crab does not beget a bird'. Abacha
has shown beyond doubt since 1983 that he is anti-
democratic. He believes in coups! How can the same man who
has imprisoned Nigeria's freely elected president, Moshood
Abiola, for no other crime than Abiola winning the 'freest
and fairest' election ever held in Nigeria, pop up in
Sierra Leone and wrap himself in the robes of a democrat?
Charity begins at home, doesn't it? "
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
======================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 10:49:15 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <9710101449.AA48210@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Someone (with no name) wrote:
> Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in
> Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Please
> give me your fair assessement on this.
Please, remember to sign your name at the end of your postings so that I
know who I am talking to. I like to address people by their names :-)))).
I will readily say that I have been a long time supporter and admirer of
Jesse Jackson. His credentials (those I have seen) clearly show that he
acts in the interest of ALL black people in America. Any member of the
"Boule" society can do the job of ambassador to Africa.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 13:15:13 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Zone II soccer contributions
Message-ID: <9710101715.AA67120@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Raye Sosseh, you wrote:
> List Members,
> I was asked to post this message to the list......
>
> Gambians not in the above mentioned areas who wish to
> make contributions can contact Habib Mbye at 5502@msn.com.
>
Is this the same Habib Mbye of Atlanta? My e-mail to him generated an
error and was returned to me.
Please help!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 13:33:34 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winners
Message-ID: <9710101733.AA36936@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Source: U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE
DIVERSITY IMMIGRANT VISA LOTTERY (DV-98) RESULTS
The National Visa Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire has
registered the winners of the DV-98 diversity lottery. The
diversity lottery was conducted under the regulations of
Section 203(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act and makes
available 55,000 permanent resident visas annually to persons
from countries with low rates of immigration to the United
States. Almost 100,000 applicants have been registered and
notified and may now make an application for an immigrant visa.
Since it is likely that some of the first 55,000 persons
registered will not pursue their cases to visa issuance,
this larger figure should insure that all DV-98 numbers will be
used.
Applicants registered for the DV-98 program were selected at
random from the approximately 4.7 million qualified entries
received during the one-month application period which ran from
February 3, 1997 through noon on March 5, 1997. An additional
1.3 million applications received inside the mail-in period
were disqualified for failing to properly follow directions.
The visas have been apportioned among six geographic regions
with a maximum of 3,850 visas (7% of the 55,000 total)
available to persons born in any single country.
During the visa interview, principal applicants must provide
proof of a high school education or its equivalent, or show two
years of work experience in an occupation that requires at
least two years of training or experience within the past five
years.
Those selected will need to act on their immigrant visa
applications quickly. Applicants should follow the
instructions in their notification letter and must fully
complete the information requested. Registrants living in the
United States who wish to apply for adjustment of their status
must contact the Immigration and Naturalization Service
nearest to their place of residence. Once the total 55,000 visa
numbers have been used, the program for fiscal year 1998 will
end. Selected applicants who do not receive visas by September
30, 1998 will derive no further benefit from their DV-98
registration.
Similarly, spouses and children accompanying or following to
join DV-98 principals are only entitled to derivative DV status
until September 30, 1998.
Only participants in the DV-98 program who were selected for
further processing have been notified. Those who have not
received notification should assume their names were not
selected. The application period for next year's DV-99 lottery
will be October 24, 1997 to November 24, 1997.
The following is the statistical breakdown by foreign state
chargeability of those registered for the DV-98 program:
I. AFRICA -- (21,179 visas are available in fiscal year 1998):
ALGERIA 865 ERITREA 450 NAMIBIA 4
ANGOLA 23 ETHIOPIA 2,674 NIGER 0
BENIN 56 GABON 7 NIGERIA 6,007
BOTSWANA 2 GAMBIA,THE 204 RWANDA 59
BURKINA FASO 20 GHANA 6,035 SAO TOME&PRIN. 0
BURUNDI 5 GUINEA 453 SENEGAL 934
CAMEROON 1,007 GUINEA-BISS. 2 SEYCHELLES 0
CAPE VERDE 143 KENYA 1,329 SA.LEONE 5,364
CTR.AF.REP 1 LESOTHO 0 SOMALIA 764
CHAD 22 LIBERIA 1,708 SOUTH AFRICA 671
COMOROS 0 LIBYA 69 SUDAN 1,709
CONGO 41 MADAGASCAR 8 SWAZILAND 7
CONGO,DEM. MALAWI 37 TANZANIA 268
REP. OF 395 MALI 163 TOGO 643
COTE D'IV. 433 MAURITANIA 33 TUNISIA 162
DJIBOUTI 20 MAURITIUS 29 UGANDA 272
EGYPT 3,650 MOROCCO 1,923 ZAMBIA 129
EQ. GUINEA 1 MOZAMBIQUE 0 ZIMBABWE 76
II. ASIA -- (7,280 visas are available for fiscal year 1998):
AFGHANISTAN 131 IRAQ 65 NEPAL 296
BAHRAIN 0 ISRAEL 92 OMAN 0
BANGLADESH 6,075 JAPAN 440 PAKISTAN 3,391
BHUTAN 0 JORDAN 126 QATAR 0
BRUNEI 0 NORTH KOREA 1 SAUDI ARABIA 20
BURMA 298 KUWAIT 13 SINGAPORE 22
CAMBODIA 26 LAOS 10 SRI LANKA 487
HONG KONG SP LEBANON 67 SYRIA 72
REGION 373 MALAYSIA 109 THAILAND 103
INDONESIA 216 MALDIVES 0 UN. ARAB EM. 6
IRAN 587 MONGOLIA 22 YEMEN 78
(Asia countries that did not qualify for this year's DV-98 are:
CHINA -- mainland born and Taiwan born, INDIA, SOUTH KOREA,
PHILIPPINES, and VIETNAM.)
III. EUROPE -- (23,213 visas are available for fiscal year
1998):
ALBANIA 4,233 BELGIUM 91 DENMARK 82
ANDORRA 0 BOSNIA & HERZ 143 ESTONIA 68
ARMENIA 1,037 BULGARIA 5,411 FINLAND 184
AUSTRIA 152 CROATIA 182 FRANCE 545
AZERBAIJAN 355 CYPRUS 32 MARTINIQUE 1
BELARUS 655 CZECH REP. 147 GEORGIA 250
GERMANY 2,510 MALTA 16 SERBIA-MONT. 696
GREECE 74 MOLDOVA 282 SLOVAKIA 418
HUNGARY 298 MONACO 0 SLOVENIA 18
ICELAND 66 NETHERLANDS 199 SPAIN 162
IRELAND 763 Aruba 2 SWEDEN 258
ITALY 565 Neth. Ant. 10 SWITZERLAND 570
KAZAKHSTAN 425 NORTH. IRELAND 134 TAJIKISTAN 61
KYRGYZSTAN 80 NORWAY 68 TURKEY 2,947
LATVIA 203 PORTUGAL 128 TURKMENISTAN 55
LIECHTENSTEIN 0 MACAU 61 UKRAINE 4,280
LITHUANIA 1,418 ROMANIA 4,307 UZBEKISTAN 444
LUXEMBOURG 3 RUSSIA 3,768 VATICAN CITY 0
MACEDONIA, SAN MARINO 0
(FORMER
YUGOSLAV) 415
(POLAND and the UNITED KINGDOM (Great Britain) did not qualify
for the DV-98 program; NORTHERN IRELAND did qualify, however,
and is noted in the listings.)
IV. NORTH AMERICA (8 visas for fiscal year 1998):
BAHAMAS, THE (15)
(The BAHAMAS is the only country that qualified in this region
for the DV-98 program.)
V. OCEANIA (844 visas for fiscal year 1998):
AUSTRALIA 337 NAURU 0 SOLOMON ISL. 0
FIJI 939 NEW ZEALAND 182 TONGA 68
KIRIBATI 0 PALAU 0 TUVALU 0
MARSHALL IS. 0 PAPUA NEW GUIN. 4 VANUATU 0
MICRONESIA 0 SAMOA 3
VI. S. AMERICA, C. AMERICA, AND THE CARIBBEAN (2,476 visas
for fiscal year 1998):
ANTIGUA/BARB 1 ECUADOR 353 ST KITTS/NEVIS 5
ARGENTINA 158 GRENADA 27 ST LUCIA 6
BARBADOS 28 GUATEMALA 275 ST VINCENT &
BELIZE 9 GUYANA 119 THE GRENAD. 12
BOLIVIA 51 HAITI 149 SURINAME 10
BRAZIL 354 HONDURAS 134 TRINI/TOBAGO 359
CHILE 69 NICARAGUA 184 URUGUAY 12
COSTA RICA 36 PANAMA 32 VENEZUELA 245
CUBA 1,206 PARAGUAY 14
DOMINICA 39 PERU 609
(Countries in this region that did not qualify for the DV-98
program are: COLOMBIA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, EL SALVADOR,
JAMAICA, MEXICO.)
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 13:48:53 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winners
Message-ID: <9710101748.AA67748@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
To all the Gambia-Lers who won the DV '98 lottery, CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!
Cheers!
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 20:06:39 -0700
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <343EED3F.5EA@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hous@aol.com wrote:
> Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in
> Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.
Democracy is a very subjective word. I agree that democracy is nearly
non-existent in Africa but the United States itself has a lot of
"democracy" issues to deal with at home. Jesse Jackson could have been =
appointed a roving ambassador to promote democracy for black people,
Native Indians and other oppressed in the United States. Isn=B4t it rathe=
r
hypocritical that instead of trying to ensure true democracy for ALL its
citizens the US is out again preaching a doctrine of "democracy" which
it can use as leverage against weaker nations and which it will enforce
as long as it does not clash with its interests. Selective democracy is
not what the world needs. If the United States truly believes in
democracy, then it should strive to give it to ALL its citizens first
and then adhere to the principle when dealing with ALL nations AT ALL
TIMES and not when it suits it or does not clash with American
interests.
Hous also wrote:
> Isn't it about time we are part of the
> NEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.
Which New World Order? If it is the one coined during George Bush=B4s
tenure as US president then Africa is part of that world order. Our
position in that order is however not enviable. Africa can do without a
world order designed and perpetrated by white supremacy. A world order
that can be of use to Africa would be one built on mutual respect for
nations regardless of size, wealth, composition etc. and not one in
which the Europeans dictate to the rest of the world.
Hous also wrote:
> Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restore=
peace
> and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia and=
Haiti
> .I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.
> Your consent?
> =
Not mine. Are you suggesting military action against African countries?
To remove dictators? Would that be the solution? Would another
"dictator" not spring into place after everything has cooled down?
Africa has to mature by its own means and it has to find democracy. When
we make our leaders respect our rights to live freely and pursue ALL
rights granted and perform ALL our obligations under our constitutions
can we have democracy. Not when nations that do not have the moral
authority nor the hindrants we have try to impose their definitions on
us. =
I think that the word "dictator" has to be defined because it too is
very subjective. To me, America and Bill Clinton are as dictatorial as
those they paint as dictators (Saddam, Castro, Gaddafi etc.). Look at
America=B4s actions on the world stage.
Buharry.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hous@aol.com wrote:
> =
> Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in
> Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Plea=
se
> give me your fair assessement on this.Isn't it about time we are part o=
f the
> NEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.There are t=
hree
> options to restore democracy in some countries in Africa:-
> 1 Deplomacy
> 2 Economic embargo
> 3 Military intervention
> Soft talking deplomacy has done very little in solving international=
> disputes.It wouldn't help in Africa.
> Has Economic Embargo been an effective tool any where in the world? No.=
It did
> not work in Cuba nor in North Korea nor Libya and the list goes on.
> Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restore=
peace
> and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia and=
Haiti
> .I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.
> Your consent?
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 14:49:33 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: NIGERIA: "Fraud" Ring Busted!
Message-ID: <9710101849.AA09728@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
The Punch newspaper reported today that Nigerian authorities busted the
so-called "fraud plotters ring" that has been deceiving people by sending
out letters to overseas and promising big business opportuniites in
Nigeria. About 2.5 million letters written by the plotters in Lagos were
burnt by the authorities.
The report said....
"they burnt Tuesday the letters filling 150 mail bags,
intercepted at the Lagos international airport between January 1996 and
March 1997, by the Telecommunications and Post Offenses Task Force."
An official of the task force also added, "the letters were
affixed with illegal franking stamps and forged postage stamps valued at
the 70 million Naira (about 850,000 U.S. Dollars)."
The fraud plotters way of cheating is very simple. They will often send
out thousands of letters to potential victims and persuade them to invest
in business opportunities in Nigeria. Their best trick however, is that
they are able to persuade "the victims to pay an advanced fee to get the
money." It is reported that one of their victims was cheated a total of
five million dollars!
Cunny...huh?
---------
source: XINHUA news
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 12:04:49 -0700 (PDT)
From: lamin marenah <keita@rocketmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Introduction
Message-ID: <19971010190449.6604.rocketmail@send2.rocketmail.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Hello,
My name is Jean Lamin Marenah,Born and raised in
Perseverance st.Went to S.A.H.S. and graduated as Class of '93.
I am currently a Junior Majoring in C.S at Lamar University in
Beaumont,Texas.
In conclusion, i would Like to express my gratitude in
being enlisted as a member of such an organisation.
Thanx, Lamin Marenah.
_____________________________________________________________________
Sent by RocketMail. Get your free e-mail at http://www.rocketmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 15:17:58 -0400 (EDT)
From: Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Zone II soccer contributions
Message-ID: <199710101917.PAA28033@acmex.gatech.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Mr. Jallow,
Yes, it's Habib in Atlanta...... you can reach him at either
5502@msn.com or
sulfat@worldnet.att.com
Raye
**************************************************************
* Raye Sosseh *
* George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering *
* Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 *
* Internet: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu *
* *
* Quote *
* ----- *
* "If opportunity doesn't knock, build a door. *
* *
**************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 20:21:56 -0100
From: "<TGR@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: "gambia-l" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Observer e-mail account
Message-ID: <B0000009888@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
via Commit
Dear Gambia-l and Observer group.
The e-mail address: observer@commit.gm is now active.
We have been training the observerstaff in the use of the
software and also in the understanding of using the account
as a resource for the newspaper.
I believe the newspaper would appreciate any information,
requests etc. that Gambians and Gambian friends think is useful for
the newspaper.
There has been a long road to come to this stage, but Commit is
happy to announce it in operation.
We still have to finish the Online Observer transmissions project, but
that should be much easier now with almost everything in place.
Note:
Please remember to avoid to large attachments to The Observer
(color pictures etc.) because of the current narrow bandwidth we have in The Gambia.
Sincerely,
Torstein Grotnes
Commit Enterprises Ltd.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 20:43:12 -0400 (EDT)
From: MSarr27100@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Zone II soccer contributions
Message-ID: <971010204309_172807988@emout10.mail.aol.com>
Mr. Sosseh:
Personally, the Gambian Soccer Team and for that matter any group promoting
the culture have my 100% support in any endeavor. I want to make it amply
clear that I have and neither want any relation or association with the
Ministry of Youths and Sports.
I will take part in any fund-raiser to support the tournament and the Gambian
team, not the ministry. Good luck to all the participants and I hope we all
struggle to live up to the example of that great son of Africa, Amilcar
Cabral, in whose honor the tournament was named. Victory to the best
Ousainou Mbenga
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 11 Oct 1997 17:29:56 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19971011162956.00755890@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
BUHARRY!
BRILLIANT! YES, VERY BRILLIANT!!
KEEP AWAKE!!!!!!! ...og GOD HELG!
Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 11 Oct 1997 19:05:56 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Members
Message-ID: <19971011170614.AAA41500@default>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Momodou Sallah, Pa M.M.Njie Executive director of Meridien Bank,
Wendela Van Bilderbeek,and Jim Swetz of the Banjul American Embassy
School have all been added to the Gambia-L shadow list through
Commit. We welcome them to Gambia-l and look forward to their
contributions.
You can send your introductions to gambia-l@u.washington.edu
regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 11 Oct 1997 20:06:28 +0300
From: "Bassirou Dodou Drammeh" <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Learning mandinka and wolof
Message-ID: <199710112304.UAA18412@qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
"Sabu do fout boppa am" (soap does not wash
Heidi, I like this one.That was very smart.Keep up the good work down
there!
Regards Bassss!
----------
> From: Heidi Skramstad <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Learning mandinka and wolof
> Date: Thursday, October 09, 1997 1:09 PM
>
> Hello Theodor,
>
> as somebody who have tried to learn both, I may have something to
contribute.
> (I am a Norwegian social anthropologist)
>
> > What are the major mistakes made by foreigners starting to learn
> > mandinkan and/or wolof?
>
> You cannot learn both properly unless you stay for years, think
> carefully whom you need to talk to before you start.
> I was adviced to learn wollof since I was supposed to do my fieldwork
> in an urban area, and that was a good advice. I started to learn
> wollof, but suddenly found that most of my friends and informants
> were mandinkas and some of them hardly understood wollof. So the next
> time I came I started to learn mandinka (it is no secret that it
> will take a lot more time before I become fluent in Mandinka, in
> Wollof I am better but "Sabu do fout boppa am" (soap does not wash
> itself), it is just that I am jealous of those who could concentrate
> on one, and be closer to the stage where jokes are understood. .
>
> If you want to do your study in Banjul, Bakau or Serakunda, I think
> wollof is best. Most of the non-mandinkas who have grown up in this
> area, don't understand mandinka.
>
> If you want to do your study outside these three areas, it would be
> smart to find out what language you will need by talking to those who
know
> the place.
>
>
> > Is there a recongnized spelling-policy in these laguages, or are there
> > differences between different parts of the Gambia? Where can a
reference
> > guide to this spelling be found?
>
> > What is a good hint to a beginner in mandinka / wolof
>
> When you are in the Gambia, I would recommend you contact the
> American peacecorps and get the names of the teachers they use/used.
> These are trained to teach languages and know how to do it
> systematically. I had two former peacecorps teachers (Edward DaCosta
> and Musa Saine) and two others and there was an enormous difference.
> One of the others was a teacher who knew a lot about Mandinka
> culture and language, but the fact that the peace-corpse teachers
> were experienced in teaching foreigners, made a big difference.
> The price (almost 50D per hour) may seem high in a Gambian context -
> many other gambians were shocked and said they could do it at much
> lower rate, but for me it was really worth it.
>
>
> Best regards and good luck!
>
>
> Heidi Skramstad
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Oct 1997 21:57:15 -0700
From: Abdou Touray <abdou@cs.columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?
Message-ID: <343F072B.84901FDF@cs.columbia.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hi Momodou Gassama and gambia-l,
Because of the sensitive issue of censorship and Momodou's previous
address, I have the following to say about people being unsubscribed
from gambia-l.
The reason for unsubscription is invariably because:
(i) The user's server is sending us back a "User Unknown" error
message. In other words, the server is claiming not to know the
intended recipient of the email message.
(ii) The user's server is having technical problems that do not
seem intermittent.
(iii) The user's server is misconfigured and is sending us error
messages once every say 5 minutes.
(iv) The user requests to be unsubscribed.
I vaguely remember taking Momodou off the list for one of the
reasons above. When any of the above occur, with over 260 members and
an average of 30 error messages a day, we have little recourse but to
unsubscribe the user. Otherwise, these error messages can become
overwhelming and prevent us from doing anything useful.
As to why users are not warned that they will be unsubscribed from
the list , well, if they are not receiving email in the first place,
short of calling them on the telephone, there is little else we can do.
Additionally, it is sometimes possible for users to be able to send
email and not be able to receive any mail. Your ISP should have
information as to when your system has had problems.
I think I speak for many when I say that we would all like to see
the list grow to include all Gambians and gambians who are currently
online . Unfortunately, what happened to Momodou Gassama is likely to
reoccur because we are likely to continue having technical
constraints. Systems problems do occur even on the most sophisticated
systems.
Thanks and bye for now,
-Abdou.
MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:
> Hi Katim!
> Thanks for your efforts in resubscribing me. I must say that
> I
> was really surprised when I got my mail sent back to me saying that I
> was not subscribed to Gambia-l. I wondered really hard as to why I
> would
> be unsubscribed and even if I were to be unsubscribed why I wasnīt
> informed.
>
> You wrote:
> > we get copies of *all* error messages so you can see why someone
> > would just go ahead and unsubscribe the offending address.
> >
> I would appreciate it if the list managers could clarify this for me.
> If someone sends a post that generates an error message, does the post
>
> get sent back to the sender? Iīm curious because ALL of the posts that
> I
> have sent before being informed today that Iīve been unsubscribed have
>
> been ok - i.e., Iīve had them sent to me through Gambia-l. None has
> been
> returned with an error message. The last time I sent a post was 4th.
> October and it got through fine.
> Part of the resubscription message read:
>
> > it is required that you send your postings from that address, unless
> the
> > list does not require subscription for posting.
>
> I have never sent anything to Gambia-l from another address. So Iīm
> wondering: what else can someone do to generate error messages?
>
> I have a suggestion. I donīt know how feasible it is though.
> If error
> messages are repeatedly generated, is it possible to inform the
> subscriber and possibly let him/her know that error messages are being
>
> generated and that if this continues it can lead to him/her being
> unsubscribed. This might be better than just unsubscribing someone
> without warning.
> Katimīs suggestion might be the reason I was unsubscribed.
> However, if
> posts that generate error messages are returned to sender then this
> did
> not happen in my case because I did not get my messages returned.
> Maybe
> the other list managers can help me understand why I was unsubscribed
> so
> that if it is something that I can help, I would not repeat it. Better
>
> still, maybe the person who unsubscribed me can explain the reason
> better than the other list managers. Thanks.
>
> Buharry.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 00:10:29 -0700
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Error Condition Re: Anyone Out There?
Message-ID: <344077E5.6CB@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Abdou!
Thank you for taking the time to explain the possible reasons for
unsubscribing someone. I can understand the extra load created by such
large amounts of error messages. I can also understand why it is not
feasible to warn people before unsubscribing them. Finally, thanks for
adding to my better understanding of how the list works. =
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
Abdou Touray wrote:
> =
> Hi Momodou Gassama and gambia-l,
> Because of the sensitive issue of censorship and Momodou's previous=
> address, I have the following to say about people being unsubscribed
> from gambia-l.
> The reason for unsubscription is invariably because:
> (i) The user's server is sending us back a "User Unknown" error
> message. In other words, the server is claiming not to know the
> intended recipient of the email message.
> (ii) The user's server is having technical problems that do not
> seem intermittent.
> (iii) The user's server is misconfigured and is sending us error
> messages once every say 5 minutes.
> (iv) The user requests to be unsubscribed.
> I vaguely remember taking Momodou off the list for one of the
> reasons above. When any of the above occur, with over 260 members and
> an average of 30 error messages a day, we have little recourse but to
> unsubscribe the user. Otherwise, these error messages can become
> overwhelming and prevent us from doing anything useful.
> As to why users are not warned that they will be unsubscribed from
> the list , well, if they are not receiving email in the first place,
> short of calling them on the telephone, there is little else we can do.=
> Additionally, it is sometimes possible for users to be able to send
> email and not be able to receive any mail. Your ISP should have
> information as to when your system has had problems.
> I think I speak for many when I say that we would all like to see
> the list grow to include all Gambians and gambians who are currently
> online . Unfortunately, what happened to Momodou Gassama is likely to
> reoccur because we are likely to continue having technical
> constraints. Systems problems do occur even on the most sophisticated=
> systems.
> Thanks and bye for now,
> -Abdou.
> =
> MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:
> =
> > Hi Katim!
> > Thanks for your efforts in resubscribing me. I must say that=
> > I
> > was really surprised when I got my mail sent back to me saying that I=
> > was not subscribed to Gambia-l. I wondered really hard as to why I
> > would
> > be unsubscribed and even if I were to be unsubscribed why I wasn=B4t
> > informed.
> >
> > You wrote:
> > > we get copies of *all* error messages so you can see why someone
> > > would just go ahead and unsubscribe the offending address.
> > >
> > I would appreciate it if the list managers could clarify this for me.=
> > If someone sends a post that generates an error message, does the pos=
t
> >
> > get sent back to the sender? I=B4m curious because ALL of the posts t=
hat
> > I
> > have sent before being informed today that I=B4ve been unsubscribed h=
ave
> >
> > been ok - i.e., I=B4ve had them sent to me through Gambia-l. None has=
> > been
> > returned with an error message. The last time I sent a post was 4th.
> > October and it got through fine.
> > Part of the resubscription message read:
> >
> > > it is required that you send your postings from that address, unles=
s
> > the
> > > list does not require subscription for posting.
> >
> > I have never sent anything to Gambia-l from another address. So I=B4m=
> > wondering: what else can someone do to generate error messages?
> >
> > I have a suggestion. I don=B4t know how feasible it is though=
=2E
> > If error
> > messages are repeatedly generated, is it possible to inform the
> > subscriber and possibly let him/her know that error messages are bein=
g
> >
> > generated and that if this continues it can lead to him/her being
> > unsubscribed. This might be better than just unsubscribing someone
> > without warning.
> > Katim=B4s suggestion might be the reason I was unsubscribed.
> > However, if
> > posts that generate error messages are returned to sender then this
> > did
> > not happen in my case because I did not get my messages returned.
> > Maybe
> > the other list managers can help me understand why I was unsubscribed=
> > so
> > that if it is something that I can help, I would not repeat it. Bette=
r
> >
> > still, maybe the person who unsubscribed me can explain the reason
> > better than the other list managers. Thanks.
> >
> > Buharry.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 11 Oct 1997 22:00:45 EST
From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: subscribing a new member
Message-ID: <11OCT97.23773615.0018.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU>
Hello managers,
Can you please subscribe a friend of mine to the Bantaba?
If so, his name is Famara Demba and his address
f-demba@cougarnet.netexp.net
Thank you
Buba Bojang
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 11 Oct 1997 23:30:54 -0700
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp2.erols.com
Subject: Re: REV JESSE JACKSON APPOINTED TO PROMOTE DEMOCRACY IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <34406E9E.55AB@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hous@aol.com wrote:
>
> Yes folks.Prez Clinton has appointed Jesse Jackson yesterday in
> Philadelphia as a roving ambassador to promote democracy in Africa.Please
> give me your fair assessement on this.Isn't it about time we are part of the
> NEW WORLD ORDER.For all fairness Africa has been excluded.There are three
> options to restore democracy in some countries in Africa:-
> 1 Deplomacy
> 2 Economic embargo
> 3 Military intervention
> Soft talking deplomacy has done very little in solving international
> disputes.It wouldn't help in Africa.
> Has Economic Embargo been an effective tool any where in the world? No.It did
> not work in Cuba nor in North Korea nor Libya and the list goes on.
> Military intervention? Yes .It has been used countless times to restore peace
> and democracy in a lot of places in the world.Most recently Bosnia and Haiti
> .I think only military might could eradicate some of our dictarors.
> Your consent?Hello everyone
How will Rev Jackson do that duty and from where??Who will monitor his
assessments? Will Africans be part of his team??
Habib
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 00:15:56 -0700
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.com
Subject: Re: NIGERIA: "Fraud" Ring Busted!
Message-ID: <3440792C.4CE@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> The Punch newspaper reported today that Nigerian authorities busted the
> so-called "fraud plotters ring" that has been deceiving people by sending
> out letters to overseas and promising big business opportuniites in
> Nigeria. About 2.5 million letters written by the plotters in Lagos were
> burnt by the authorities.
>
> The report said....
>
> "they burnt Tuesday the letters filling 150 mail bags,
> intercepted at the Lagos international airport between January 1996 and
> March 1997, by the Telecommunications and Post Offenses Task Force."
>
> An official of the task force also added, "the letters were
> affixed with illegal franking stamps and forged postage stamps valued at
> the 70 million Naira (about 850,000 U.S. Dollars)."
>
> The fraud plotters way of cheating is very simple. They will often send
> out thousands of letters to potential victims and persuade them to invest
> in business opportunities in Nigeria. Their best trick however, is that
> they are able to persuade "the victims to pay an advanced fee to get the
> money." It is reported that one of their victims was cheated a total of
> five million dollars!
>
> Cunny...huh?
>
> ---------
> source: XINHUA news
>
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. JallowI also almost became a victim but what saved me was i demanded that they
come to Washington DC and meet me first because I like to give them the
money in person.
Be warned also -do not even give out your bank account numbers .They will
clear any penny you have in I was told.Thanks Moe for this important
message.
Habib
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 00:17:21 -0700
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.com
Subject: Re: GAMBIA: 204 "Lucky" DV '98 winners
Message-ID: <34407981.1A75@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> To all the Gambia-Lers who won the DV '98 lottery, CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!
>
> Cheers!
>
> Moe S. JallowGood luck also.
Habib
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 12 Oct 1997 00:29:55 -0700
From: Habib Ghanim <hghanim@erols.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "c:netscapeMAILSent"@smtp3.erols.com
Subject: Re: Observer e-mail account
Message-ID: <34407C73.767E@erols.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
<TGR@COMMIT.GM> wrote:
>
> Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
> via Commit
>
> Dear Gambia-l and Observer group.
>
> The e-mail address: observer@commit.gm is now active.
> We have been training the observerstaff in the use of the
> software and also in the understanding of using the account
> as a resource for the newspaper.
> I believe the newspaper would appreciate any information,
> requests etc. that Gambians and Gambian friends think is useful for
> the newspaper.
>
> There has been a long road to come to this stage, but Commit is
> happy to announce it in operation.
> We still have to finish the Online Observer transmissions project, but
> that should be much easier now with almost everything in place.
>
> Note:
> Please remember to avoid to large attachments to The Observer
> (color pictures etc.) because of the current narrow bandwidth we have in The Gambia.
>
> Sincerely,
> Torstein Grotnes
> Commit Enterprises Ltd.Torstein
Can you tell me in more details how to suscribe
Thanks
Habib
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 89
*************************
|
|
|
Topic
|
|
|Bantaba in Cyberspace
|© 2005-2021 Nijii
|