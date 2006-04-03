Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9710B - Digest 88 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10393 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 15:31:42



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

2) SIGNING OFF

by "A BITTAYE" <

3) Re: The '******' word and the dictionary 'makers' (fwd)

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

4) New Member

by

5) New member

by Abdou Gibba <

6) Re: New member

by

7) Of Ethnicity, Religion, & Homeland

by

8) Re: New member

by Abdou Gibba <

9) RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

by Ceesay Soffie <

10) RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

11) NEW MEMBER

by

12) Re: NEW MEMBER

by Gabriel Ndow <

13) Re: please...

by "YAYA S. SISAY" <

14) Re: please...

by

15) bush list

by Gabriel Ndow <

16) RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

by Gabriel Ndow <

17) Fw: Predicting e-mail traffic

by "Katim S. Touray" <

18) WARNING!!!!!

by Abdou Gibba <

19) Re: Copyright issues ...

by Gabriel Ndow <

20) Re: Fw: Predicting e-mail traffic

by Gabriel Ndow <

21) Re: bush list

by

22) new member

by ANNIE BITTAYE <

23) Re: bush list

by Gabriel Ndow <

24) Re: new member

by Gabriel Ndow <

25) Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (APIC) Distribution List

by "Katim S. Touray" <

26) Re: WARNING!!!!!

by

27) (Fwd) Gambia-kontakt

by

28) Re: Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (AP

by

29) Re: Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (AP

by

30) HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

31) Re: The different topics lately on Gambia-L

by "<

32) Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impass

by

33) Re: Copyright issues ...

by Barry Mahon <

34) Re: WARNING!!!!!

by Abdou Gibba <

35) Re: WARNING!!!!!

by Abdou Gibba <

36) Re: (Fwd) Gambia-kontakt

by Barry Mahon <

37) Intriduction

by Amadou Kabir Njie <

38) long and touching

by Andrea Klumpp <

39) Re: Introduction

by Abdou Gibba <

40) Just a hint?

by "<

41) Re: Copyright issues ...

by Andrea Klumpp <

42) RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impass

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

43) New Member

by

44) Rumors

by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

45) Addition to the list

by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

46) Re: Addition to the list

by Gabriel Ndow <

47) Re: Copyright issues ...

by Gabriel Ndow <

48) Re: Intriduction

by Gabriel Ndow <

49) Re: Of Ethnicity, Religion, & Homeland

by Gabriel Ndow <

50) Re: bush list

by Sarian Loum <

51) RE: Barry Mahon VS.Bush List (Marriage of Inconvenience!)

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

52) Gambia in the News (Oct. 2)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

53) Re: Gambia in the News (Oct. 2)

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

54) Re: Subscription

by Ndey Drammeh <

55) WHAT IS IN THE FUTURE FOR MAMA AFRICA?

by

56) This Barry Thing ...

by "Katim S. Touray" <

57) The bad and the good

by Barry Mahon <

58) Re:Introduction

by "omadi green" <

59) New listmember

by "Theodor Stenevang" <

60) Re: Subscription

by Gabriel Ndow <

61) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.

by Gabriel Ndow <

62) Gambia in the News (3 Oct.)

by "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

63) RE: Gambia in the News (3 Oct.)

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

64) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

65) Re: Subscription

by

66) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.

by

67) Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

by Gabriel Ndow <

68) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.

by Gabriel Ndow <

69) RE: Subscription

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

70) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

71) Rumours.

by Ndey Fatou Jabbie <

72) Re: Rumors

by Gabriel Ndow <

73) Re: Rumours.

by

74) Re: Rumours.

by

75) RE: Subscription -Reply

by Ndey Drammeh <

76) Re: Subscription -Reply

by

77) Re: Rumors

by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

78) Re: Rumours.

by "<

79) Re:Introduction

by "<



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 28 Sep 1997 10:23:11 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)

Message-ID: <01BCCBF8.92580060@kolls567>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCBF8.9271F100"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCBF8.9271F100

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Okay, Mr.Jallow,my depression is now gone.Its been really refreshing =

reading your hard hitting straight talk,and we hope to hear from you =

again when something explosive pops up again.



But ,in the meantime,take care and keep up the good work down there,and =

the same to Torstein!





Regards Bassss!



-----Original Message-----

From: <

Sent: 26 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 01:17 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





i will stop here for now but Bass I hope I have reassured you that Home =

is

still a place to be proud of in terms of religious harmony...

pmj







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 28 Sep 1997 14:30:05 GMT0BST

From: "A BITTAYE" <

To:

Subject: SIGNING OFF

Message-ID: <





It has been a great pleasure being a member of this lively and educating

group. However, time has come for me to bid you farewell. I

have completed my programme of study and I'm leaving for home.



Thank you all especially the active members who keep the bantaba

alive. As Bass would say, "Keep the good work down there".



On that note, I wish to commend the list managers and request to be

un-subscribed with immediate effect. Thanks!!!!





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 03:20:59 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: The '******' word and the dictionary 'makers' (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi!

Is it realistic to expect dictionary makers to delete the word

"******" from dictionaries? Is it realistic to expect that deleting the

word from the dictionary would reduce its usage? Is campaigning to have

the word deleted from dictionaries not a waste of resources?

Most of the dictionary makers I would assume are whites some of whom I

would assume are racist. To expect some of the racist dictionary makers

to delete their pet word for referring to darker peoples out of a pure

sense of goodwill is wishful thinking in my opinion. They can always

motivate their reluctance to remove the word. There are many words in

the dictionary which are distasteful to many people. The dictionary

makers can always say that they cannot remove all the words which are

distasteful to people because of one reason or another.

Removing the word from the dictionary cannot in my opinion reduce its

usage. I don=B4t think that most of the people who use the word learnt it=



from the dictionary. The illiterate/semi-illiterate users of the word

would probably never have opened a dictionary yet some of them use the

word more often when referring to darker peoples than any other word.

I think that the resources being used to campaign for the removal of

the word from the dictionaries should be used to motivate darker peoples

to refuse to accept the word as an insult. "******" in my opinion is a

state of mind or being. If one feels in one way or the other that one is

a ******, one would take offense when the word is used when referring to

him/her. If one however refuses to take offense when the word is used

believing instead in one=B4s dignity and equal worth, the sting would be

taken out of the word. =



In Sweden, one of the derogatory terms for darker peoples is

"svartskalle" which refers to a person=B4s black head/hair. I would not

take offense when one calls me a "svartskalle" because I have black

hair. It is a reality. If they are blond, I=B4ll call them "blondskalle".=



If they do not take offense in being blond, why should I take offense in

having black hair? I am not ashamed of my black hair.

To cut the story short, I think that the campaign to remove "******"

from the dictionary should be reconsidered. The campaign should instead

be diverted to motivate darker peoples to refuse to feel insulted when

called ******. Effective but rather unrealistic (at the moment, anyway)

alternatives would be to control all the dictionary publishing plants or

control the English language or brainwash all the people who use the

word to stop using it.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Modou Jallow wrote:

> =



> Here is another forwarded message from a friend of mine name Seewoo fro=

the

> Sierra leonean List.

> =



> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

> =



> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D

> Forwarded message:

> > From

> > Priority: normal

> > X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail v3.22

> > Message-Id: <

> > Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 19:43:03 +0200

> > Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <

EDU>

> > Sender: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <

U>

> > From: "Osman A. Sankoh" <

> > Subject: The '******' word and the dictionary 'makers'

> > To:

> >

> > > This article was forwared to me from a friend.

> > > I hope that Mallam will have his own ideas :-))).

> > > Regards,

> > > Seewoo

> >

> > Lieber Seewoo, thanks so much for the article.

> >

> > Yes indeed, such can't pass through my eyes without comment.

> > In the first place, one would state with emphasis that the

> > dictionary 'writers' and 'makers' are predominantly white

> > people. I will select a few sections of the publishers'

> > response and comment.

> >

> > > "Anyone can be a ******, A ****** is any ignorant

> > > person," Kathryn Williams, curator at the Museum of

> > > African American History in Flint, Mich, always

> > > explained.

> >

> > Ignorant Kathryn Williams indeed!

> >

> > > When the boy returned, he read with disappoiment,

> > > "1: a black person 2: ...member of any dark-skinned

> > > race."

> >

> > > Williams was apalled.

> >

> > That's the logical outcome.

> >

> > > gather enough support from NAACP chapters and Black

> > > media to demand a revision. She asks that letters

> > > be sent to the:

> >

> > I will definitely send a letter or simply send this E-mail

> > to

> >

> > > Language Research Service

> > > Merriam-Webster Inc.

> > > Box 281

> > > Springfield, MA 01102 or

> > > call (413) 734-3134

> >

> > A similar action is underway in Germany by hundreds of

> > societies comprising the now called AFRO-GERMANS. Like

> > their American counterparts, the Afro-Germans never

> > bothered about the plight of the black man in Germany until

> > it became apparent that they are treated as 'misfits' in

> > the society more than the black man himself. The black man

> > knows that he has just come here for a specific purpose and

> > that this is not his country. The Afro-Germans who are born

> > and bred here are treated just like any of us. They 'feel'

> > the pinch more than we really do. Their parents (the

> > German spouses of an Africans) are often looked at with

> > contempt by their German brothers and sisters for 'messing'

> > themselves up with Africans to the extent of getting 'half-

> > caste' children.

> >

> > The word 'Neger' (in German) is still in school textbooks.

> > I gave an example on Leonenet recently regarding the

> > school reader of my daughter. The Afro-German societies

> > have written letters of protest to publishers of school

> > books all over Germany to withdraw books in circulation

> > which contain the abusive word and to ensure that new books

> > are free from it. There is some amount of success because

> > German teachers are supporting this action.

> >

> > I was terrified with anger yesterday when I was reading a

> > recent publication of my statistics professors Kraemer and

> > Trenkler here at Dortmund. These guys have a best seller

> > which is already in its ninth reprint eventhough it was

> > first published in February 1996. I am now working with

> > them for a Book Two. But yesterday, I decided to take a

> > look at the first and my eyes almost burst out when I saw

> > this in German:

> >

> > The ******s were treated more humanly by the

> > Europeans than by the Arabs. In Arab countries

> > African ****** slaves were castrated

> > and as a result there is hardly any offsprings

> > of ****** slaves in those countries.

> >

> > The two will not be in Dortmund for a while. You would be

> > right if you guessed that I will confront both of them

> > about this. I will make copies of that page and distribute

> > to all Afro-German societies in Germany and ask that

> > they write to my profs.

> >

> > > Stephen Perrault

> > > Senior Editor

> > > Merriam-Webster, Incorporated

> > >

> > > We hope you will forgive us for making this response less individua=

l

> > > and more formulaic than our usual correspondence. The volume of ma=

il

> > > generated by the brief piece in "Emerge" has forced us to take a

> > > general approach.

> >

> > This 'formulaic' response is deliberate. I am very certain

> > that it will not sufficiently answer all the questions that

> > people ask.

> >

> > > The first point we want to make is that the entry for "******" in

> > > Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary, Tenth Edition, contains a

> > > very important part, a usage paragraph, that the magazine did not

> > > show you:

> > >

> > > usage "******" in senses 1 and 2 can be found in the works of such

> > > writers of the past as Joseph Conrad, Mark Twain, and Charles Dicke=

ns,

> > > but it now ranks as perhaps the most offensive and inflammatory rac=

ial

> > > slur in English. Its use by and among Blacks is not always intende=

d

> > > or taken as offensive, but, except in sense 3, it is otherwise a wo=

rd

> > > expressive of racial hatred and bigotry.

> >

> > This paragraph is intended to explain the usuage of the

> > word as defined in 1. and 2. Both definitions are flawed.

> > If the word MUST, at all cost, be kept in a dictionary, as

> > explained below, then definitions 1. and 2. MUST be altered

> > as follows:

> >

> > 1. a racially motivated offensive/abusive term used on a

> > black person by a white person in order to provoke the

> > former about the enslaving of his/her ancestors by the

> > ancestors of the latter.

> >

> > 2. a racially motivated offensive/abusive term used on any

> > dark-skinned person by a white person in order to

> > provoke the former about the enslaving of his/her

> > ancestors by the ancestors of the latter.

> >

> > When dictionaries define the word this way, they will help

> > a little white boy in several ways: he will not call his

> > good black friends so; he will tell his parents not to use

> > the word because it is abusive.

> >

> > I am saying this because I have found out in Germany that

> > most of the children do not know that 'Neger' is abusive.

> > Even a lot of grown-ups don't really know that. They feel

> > that blacks are 'Neger' and that is all. Consequently, the

> > dictionary definitions given merely add to the ignorance.

> > The usuage paragraph doesn't help much since a person

> > looking for the meaning of the word in a hurry wouldn't

> > bother to read that paragraph.

> >

> > > We believe that this constitutes a strong, clear

> > > statement about the actual status of this word in usage

> > > today.

> >

> > You are right but your definitions are flawed!

> >

> > > Please bear in mind as you consider these definitions of "******"

> > > that we are defining the meanings of a word, not describing groups =

of

> > > people.

> >

> > You don't mean what you are saying. You know very well that

> > you can't separate the two in this case.

> >

> > > The difference is of crucial importance. We are not

> > > saying that if one is a member of a dark-skinned race

> > > one should consider oneself a ******.

> >

> > You can't run out of this. You are 'not saying' but that's

> > what you want people to understand.

> >

> > > Such an attitude is totally abhorrent to us!

> >

> > Is it? Then re-define your definitions since they have even

> > caused you to prepare a formulaic response.

> >

> > > We are saying that some people (sick or misguided

> > > people, in all likelihood) currently use the word

> > > "******" and others

> >

> > No, you have not said this. It is not sufficient to

> > explain to those who write to you. You'd better make

> > your definition adequate in your dictionary and you will

> > see that those letters will stop coming.

> >

> > > (like Joseph

> > > Conrad, Mark Twain, and Charles Dickens, mentioned in the usage

> > > paragraph above, whose writings reflect many of the attitudes of

> > > their time) have used it in the past and when the word is used by

> > > such people it generally refers to either a black person or a membe=

r

> > > of some other dark-skinned people.

> >

> > Well, there you go! You didn't mean to describe groups of

> > people. Now, you are talking about 'referring' to them.

> > The sooner you fish out the very evident discrepancy here

> > the better it will be for you and for all of us.

> >

> > > We have often been told by correspondents that at some time "******=

"

> > > meant an ignorant or shiftless person of any race.

> >

> > You don't need any documented evidence of this. You know

> > that it is NOT true. Perhaps if you include a short

> > paragraph in your dictionary about the history of the word,

> > just as you have done for its usage, you will see 'clearly'

> > that '******' is deliberately a misuse of 'Negro' by the

> > inhuman slave masters. Come on! Read a little bit of

> > history.

> >

> > > We have no

> > > evidence in our files of citations (a citation being simply an

> > > example of an English word in context) that "******" is used with

> > > such a meaning. If you have actual evidence of this, especially in=



> > > print, we would be very glad to have you pass it along. Please

> > > remember that a dictionary cannot assign meanings to words; it can

> > > only record the meanings that people actually use.

> >

> > This confirms that your definitions are flawed. The people

> > use ****** for a purpose and this use is not reflected in

> > your definitions.

> >

> > > We do not believe that we would be doing anything positive about

> > > racism by removing the entries for "******" and other offensive wor=

ds

> > > from the dictionary.

> >

> > I don't think that the word should be removed from the

> > dictionary. People who have written to you have probably

> > expressed disgust at your inability to 'record' the correct

> > use of the word by people.

> >

> > > We cannot make offensive words pass out of

> > > existence by leaving them out of the dictionary; we can merely dama=

ge

> > > the integrity of the dictionary.

> >

> > See comment above.

> >

> > > People do not learn these words from

> > > the dictionary, nor do they refrain from using the words until they=



> > > have checked a dictionary to see whether the words are entered. The=



> > > dictionary really has little to do with the use of these words exce=

pt

> > > to record it and to tell the truth about its offensiveness.

> >

> > Look, the dictionary is written by a set of people. In this

> > case, you would do me and all previous writers a favour if

> > could convince us that your decision to falsely 'record' the

> > use of the word is not racially motivated.

> >

> > > I hope I have persuaded you that we are behaving responsibly as

> > > dictionary makers in our handling of words like "******," and I tha=

nk

> > > you for giving me the opportunity to explain.

> >

> > You have not behaved responsibly as dictionary makers. We

> > know that in preparing the final pages of the dictionary,

> > you asked other people and refered to previous works. What

> > you have done in this case is simply produce a copy of the

> > definitions of a dead white racist editor.

> >

> > Mallam O.

> >

> >

> > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

> > Osman A. Sankoh (A TOMLINSONIAN!)

> > (Environmental and Ecological Statistics)

> > Department of Statistics, University of Dortmund

> > Postfach 500 500, D-44221 Dortmund

> > Germany

> > Tel.: +49 231 755 4391, Fax : +49 231 755 5303

> > (HOME: Tel/Fax: +49 231 728 2695)

> > e-mail:

> > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D

> >



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 07:19:20 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19970929051928.AAA16000@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Symerre Grey-Johnson has been added to the list. Welcome to

Gambia-l Symerre, please send a brief introduction to

gambia-l@u.washington.edu





regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 08:34:34 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



List Managers!



Kindly subscribe Joe Ndiaye to the list. Address:



joe.ndiaye@simrad.no.



Thanks,

Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 05:03:07 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



Joe NDiaye added. Welcome, Mr. NDiaye; brief introduction expected.



Amadou Scattred Janneh

(from Gunjur, not Kartong or SerreKunda)





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 06:23:39 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Of Ethnicity, Religion, & Homeland

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



I was in The Gambia during the last legislative elections, and some of my

observations may underscore the many topics we discussed on the List relating

to ethnicity (or tribe, as some would say), religion, and what I would term

"homeland."



The legislative campaign in Kombo South attracted a great deal of national

attention and I was able to attend meetings of both the UDP and APRC in

Gunjur. What made the race of any interest?



(1) Ethnicity/Religion: The ruling party (APRC)'s candidate was Paul Mendy,

a Manjak and Catholic, in a predominantly Mandinka and Muslim district. The

selection of Mendy caused a rift within the ranks of the APRC in the area.

Suddenly, many who campaigned vigorously for Jammeh during the presidential

race switched allegiances. Some claimed that they could not stand idly by to

see the seat handed to a Manjak "drunkard". Still some thought the Catholic

church was behind his choice and that they may end up meeting their MP in

church. Another group suggested that the nomination was undemocratic; and

that Mendy was selected by the APRC simply to have token representation for

ethnic/tribal minorities in the parliament at the expense of fairplay. A few

observed that the APRC was also breaking with tradition by looking for a

representative outside of Gunjur.



During one of the UDP meetings, speaker after speaker lashed out at the

Manjak: referring to how "cowardly" they were during the liberation war in

Guinea-Bissau, and so on. Apparently, there was at least one Manjak speaker

who seemed to reiterate everything negative that was said about his group,

even to the point of saying that they do not deserve to be in the

legislature. To make matters worse, some local Manjak attended APRC meetings

drunk.



What I found baffling was why the UDP did not place emphasis on the strengths

of their candidate rather than on irrelevant distinctions. The UDP

candidate, Kebba Barrow (KKB), in my estimation was the best person for the

job. He had been involved in many Southern Kombo communities for quite a

while; he is educated and has substantial knowledge; he is well travelled and

was considered by many (at least in Gunjur) as a very honest guy.



THE JOKES



Well, this played nicely into the hands of our Sukuta brethren. Suddenly

there were jokes that a pig was brought to the Gunjur mosque during an APRC

meeting. And folks from Gunjur were called "Butaakaloes," etc.



(2) Homeland/Hometown : There were those who supported Mendy regardless of

his ethnicity or religion (but simply because he was the ruling party's

choice). They vowed to vote for even a mouse if nominated by the

powers-that-be. Of course, many of his followers saw better qualities in the

guy.



Those Gunjurians who supported Mendy came under bitter attack. Distinctions

were made between Gunjur Din'golu and Gunjur N'kolu. The latter were not

considered true citizens and were held responsible for the "problems" of the

area. The charges were directed at individuals/families who have been in

Gunjur for a long time or generations (including mine: grandpa, Ernest

Scattred, emigrated from Sierra Leone). What does it take to be a native of

any place?



(3) Violence & Intimidation: Threats of violence played a role in the

campaign. The APRC or its supporters used the threat of violence to keep

many folks in line. And after the electoral results were announced, troops

were called in to protect APRC militants while they paraded in Gunjur, the

UDP's stronghold in the constituency. The forces got involved in ways that

clearly sent a message that they were on the side of the government.



The entire process left me depressed.



Comments welcome.



Amadou Scattred Janneh

(could not sleep, too much "attaya"; I still LOVE Gunjur)





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 13:02:13 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





>Gambia-l:

>

>Joe NDiaye added. Welcome, Mr. NDiaye; brief introduction expected.

>

>Amadou Scattred Janneh

>(from Gunjur, not Kartong or SerreKunda)



Joe!



Welcome to Gambia-l. Am sure you'll fine this place interesting - many words

to hear and many people (known and unknown) to meet.



Have a nice stay.

Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 08:48:19 -0400

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Francis:



I have seven definites who feel very strongly on this issue and we can

put the word out for more people to be signatories on any petition

drive. Momodou Jagana is ready, you are ready - Gambia-l members,

please make your feelings known on this so we take it where it needs to

go.



Ya Soffie



> With enough support, I certainly would be ready to act on this

> matter...

>

> - Francis

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 15:27:38 PDT

From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <

To:

Subject: RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



-

>

>Francis:

>

>I have seven definites who feel very strongly on this issue and we can

>put the word out for more people to be signatories on any petition

>drive. Momodou Jagana is ready, you are ready - Gambia-l members,

>please make your feelings known on this so we take it where it needs to

>go.

>

>Ya Soffie

>

>> With enough support, I certainly would be ready to act on this

>> matter...

>>

>> - Francis

>>

>>

>







ya soffie,

i am behind on so many issues here. Will you

please enlighten me as to exactly what issue we are ready on.

you can mail me private at



n j a g a j a g n e.

**********************************************************************



To my fellow gambia-l'ers...

bear with me. another week is here. the last one went by in

a flash. i had intended to be more participative and i still

intend to. i hope to do this week, all i wanted last week

and then some.today, i only got an hour before i have to get

going again..... i will have more time tommorow. i will try

to catch up on my reading at least of your postings. i hope

to really contribute tommorow.

i had hoped to write a contribution to the International

Students' Association Newsletter about our I.S.A. here at

kentucky state university. I had hoped to write about

N'Fankhona Dlamini; former I.S.A. President and current k.s.u.

Student Government Association President. i had hoped to

contribute to this newsletter, his having to go to jail (along

with some others) for standing up for all students' right and

excercising his, to peacefully assembly outside the student life

building after a party on campus. Their court date has beenn

reset to november 11th and we all hope to be there to attend.

the best thing the judge can do is dismiss the charges and

call for the suspension of these student-unfriendly cops. the

charges (failure to dispass), carry up to a thousand dollar

fine if they are convicted.



********************************************



I am also requesting to anybody who can, to post me the

present constitution of The Yahya regime, and the old one

also. I think it is a shame on me that i am studying the

American constitution so avidly in my criminal justice classes

and not know anything about the Gambian constitution. even if

it is dictatorial and undemocratic.

**

never forget to have fun....

there is a man i see around k.s.u. campus who always has a

smile on his face. i wonder what his secret for happiness is.

******* i believe in the inherent goodness of all man and

womankind.....

n j a g a.............





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 22:31:03 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <







Dear Gambia L,



Kindly add Satang Janneh - Jallow to the list, her email is



momodou J



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 23:53:53 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970929234627.10861C-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings:

Back from a short trip to N.C.

Lamin Marenah and Satang Janneh-Jallow have been added.

Welcome and plese send your intros to the group. Our address

is:

++++++++++++++++++



What is all this talk between Gunjur/Kartong/Serekunda(Sukuru

Kunda? All these wanna-be capital cities had better watch out

for the Banjulians in this list. The capital city of the

entire Gambia is still BANJUL. Perhaps we should close the

bridge at Saro for a few weeks. On second thoughts this will

not be necessary since the Sukuru kunda guys have volunteered

to do this for us.



LatJor













------------------------------



Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 23:12:30 -0500 (EST)

From: "YAYA S. SISAY" <

To:

Subject: Re: please...

Message-ID: <



Hi folks, I submited one of my friends name to the list but he not

getting any mails, so can ya all please double-check with the system.

He has been a member for almost 2 weeks now. His email address is

Jagnem@wabash.edu.

Thank you!

Yaya!



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 07:13:12 +0200

From:

To: "YAYA S. SISAY" <

Subject: Re: please...

Message-ID: <19970930051328.AAD11382@LOCALNAME>



Hello Yaya,

I have added your friend again. Sorry for the first time because I

saw that there was a space between the rest of the e-mail and the edu

which has caused the error.



Let me know if he is not receiving mails.



Momodou Camara





On 29 Sep 97 at 23:12, YAYA S. SISAY wrote:



> Hi folks, I submited one of my friends name to the list but he not

> getting any mails, so can ya all please double-check with the

> system. He has been a member for almost 2 weeks now. His email

> address is

> Yaya!



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 01:51:35 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: bush list

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970930014301.11458A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Comrades:

Any news from the home front? Please send these to my private

mail box. Especially info on the Casamance situation.



We must make this work so let's meet at our agreed upon location.

Those who wish to enlist need to send their names to the

designated person(s). Sarian, have you chosen an alias name

yet?

We should also bring a 'balo' player with us to kindle our

warrior spirits. (No bagpipe player PLEASE!)



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 01:54:31 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970930015317.11458B-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Interested but need to be refreshed as to the what/why/how

of this issue.



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 01:46:03 -0500

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: <

Subject: Fw: Predicting e-mail traffic

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi folks,



i'm forwarding this thing in the hope you share my amusement at the lengths

to which some people will go to intellectualize stuff! please check out

the technicality of the answer to the question about how to predict traffic

on a mailing list. remember the moral of the story: be careful what you

pray for, you just might get it. i mean, i wonder whether the guy who

asked the question in the first place ever anticipated such intense

statistiscal analysis. the bottom line: be careful what you ask!



the question was asked on list List-Managers mailing list. also, there are

some few abbreviations that might need translating for some:

OTOH -- On The Other Hand

FWIW -- For What It's Worth



and please note the quote at the end of the reply. it's really cool.



have a great day!



Katim





--------------------------- Start of forwarded Stuff

---------------------------------------

----------

> From: John Kahila >

> To:

> Subject: Re: Predicting e-mail traffic

> Date: Monday, September 29, 1997 9:01 PM

>

> On Sat, 27 Sep 1997 11:34:12 -0700 (PDT), Sam Brooks

>wrote:

>

> >Hi,

> >

> >Have there been any studies to predict the amount of traffic

> >a discussion list will generate, based on the number of subscribers?

> >

> >e.g. will 1,000 listmembers generate 150 posts per day,

> > sort of thing.

>

> Not that I know of. Getting the necessary data (specifically the number

> of subscribers at any given time) might be tricky unless the list-owner

> kept really good history. One could sample with "who", though; might

> make an interesting project.

>

> OTOH I recently did a curve-fitting exercise for "bytes archived per

> month" on another Majordomo list that's been around for a few years, and

> could reasonably be expected to have stable growth. The resulting model

> was very close to linear. (Probably "really" exponential. The

> second-order coefficient was large enough to take notice of, but still

> small; there didn't seem to be any value in a higher-order polynomial

> fit.) The fit seemed pretty good, and I was mildly surprised at not

> finding any "September effect" in the residuals.

>

> FWIW the model gave roughly 0.00032T^2 + 0.4T, where T is days from list

> inception and size is measured in K. Clearly these numbers would be

> different for other lists.

>

> john k

>

> --

> Our view of life's misleading but of course we have bad seats

> - William Gaddis, _JR_



--------------------------- End of forwarded Stuff

-----------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 09:35:40 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: WARNING!!!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



ORDERING ART WORK FROM MOMODOU CEESAY VIA INTERNET

--------------------------------------------------



G-Lers!



I would like to share my experience from ordering artwork of Momodou Ceesay

(Gambian) through the internet. For about 4 months now I have ordered 2 art

works for a total cost of $115 via

one BOSAH). After 3 months without receiving any word from either Bosah or

Momodou, I decided to write and query. Bosah forwarded my mail to Momodou

but no response from the latter. After sending 3 more mails (with a request

of a refund of my payment in the last mail), still no response (from

Momodou)- Bosah had forwarded all my mails to Momodou.



I like the art works and since it's the work of a Gambian, I thought I might

as well patronize a fellow countryman but it seems this gesture is very much

regrettable.



I am not advising anyone not to order from Momodou Ceesay but THINK TWICE,

don't fall into the same trap.



Does anyone has an idea on what one can do with internet fraud like my case,

please send me a PM.





Regards,

Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 03:38:22 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970930021133.11458C-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Latir and Moe:

I appreciate your concerns and insights on this issue. But let

me share my 'radical' position on it.

Until African News Agencies have the full spectrum of resources

that these other Euro-American agancies have to report up to

the minute events in Africa, I could care less whether Reuters

or CNN-generated material is sent to me without their permission.

Until information carried away as booty out of Africa these

past centuries is made accessible to Africans, I will not shed

a drop of tear for the above mentioned agencies.

I am speaking of information long

sequestered in libraries that you and I have no access to. Like

the 'secret' Vatican library, the 'secret' library within the

British Museum, etc... Every so often, a 'spook' brings to

light some material from these places that have the potential

of literally capable of transforming our entire generation.

Of course I have the same attitude towards the Arabs for their

historical role in the same affair. Did they not ransack

the libaries of Khamit (Egypt)? Did they not burn down the

libary of 'Alexandria' which had the world's largest collection

of information? Did they not ransack our libraries at

Timbuktu? (visit the Grand Mosque at Marrakesh in Morocco

when you can. Some of Sidi Ahmed Baba's works are still there.

Why have they not been returned to the descendants of this

great scholar from Mali? Of course I know that Morocco is in

Africa - even if some of the inhabitants of this country want

to think otherwise - but the fact remains that Sultan Mansour

and his marauding army under Pasha never saw themselves as

belonging to Africa back in 1594!)



Why take an entire continent's information-base for your

consumption and deprive the originators of this info if not

for the purpose of subjugating them? This is a war of mental

liberation and I see no compelling reason to not gather

as much info/news about our continent and her peoples,

permission or no permission.



One could say that by reading 'their' material,

I am handicapped since they filter the material to their whims,

however this is only temporary but necessary.

Why disclose what we are doing to this list? I am not sure

what has been disclosed other than intent. If one is going to

sanction 'intent' then for all intents and purposes (pardon the

pun) many of the other issues discussed ought to be placed in

the same category. I pity the policeman whose task it is to

catch these 'intent' culprits.

Do we compromise the 'integrity'(note that Sources have always

been referenced) or jeopardize the existence of

this list? Certainly not! Nothing said so far can or should be

construed as such. These were

merely ideas, suggestions and intent (that word again)

- in short our way of exercising our

freedom to express ourselves without fear or favor. I think

this is the cornerstone of gambia-l. Perhaps all this is just

a big joke. If so, it would have been our freedom to indulge

in such.

One final point, unless some of us in the U.S. have become

U.S. Lawmakers the rest of us knowing about it, I know of no

laws having been passed on this issue yet. Why ASSUME that

Congress is going to do X,Y, or Z. Barry only reminded us

(for which the supreme council is truly grateful of) that

Congress is DEBATING the issue, not passing a law banning the

sharing of coprighted news info on the INTERNET.



LatJor

(Bush Warrior)





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 05:33:59 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "Katim S. Touray" <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Fw: Predicting e-mail traffic

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970930051746.11674A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Katim, interesting stuff. I am sure Abdou Bobb, our resident

Mathematician will love this. For me one observes in the

usage of the language the complete opposite of what the

discipline purports to be - 'the most precise language on the

planet.'



>The resulting model



> was very close to linear. (Probably "really" exponential. The



Which is it? 'Close to linear' or 'Probably "really exponential'?

The murky field of statistical mathematics lurks its ugly head.



> second-order coefficient was large enough to take notice of, but still



This is the daily bread and butter of atomic physicists (let it

be second-order please ... the subtler the perturbation, the

better)



> small; there didn't seem to be any value in a higher-order polynomial



> fit.) The fit seemed pretty good, and I was mildly surprised at not



> finding any "September effect" in the residuals



"September effect"? It probably was the Fall weather causing

this residue.



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 15:48:01 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: bush list

Message-ID: <19970930134821.AAB48676@LOCALNAME>



On 30 Sep 97 at 1:51, Gabriel Ndow wrote:



> Comrades:

> Any news from the home front? Please send these to my private

> mail box. Especially info on the Casamance situation.

>

> We must make this work so let's meet at our agreed upon location.

> Those who wish to enlist need to send their names to the designated

> person(s). Sarian, have you chosen an alias name yet? We should also

> bring a 'balo' player with us to kindle our warrior spirits. (No

> bagpipe player PLEASE!)

>

> LatJor

>

Latjor,

The latest on Casamance has been sent to you mailbox.



Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 12:27:20 -0400

From: ANNIE BITTAYE <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <



Dear Latjor,

Please add Joanna Azzi to the list, her e-mail address

is



Thanks.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 12:50:52 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: bush list

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970930124716.14400B-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Friends:

The word from the bush is that there has been more fighting

and killing in the casamance region. One paper reports that

the death toll has now reached 300! Is this not cause for

alarm? These are our brothers and sisters we are talking about.

It is happening in senegambia, not rwanda or bosnia!

LatJor

(Bush warrior)





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 12:52:54 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970930125121.14400C-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Joanna Azzi has been added to the list. Welcome to our 'bantaba'

and please send your brief intro. to the group. Our address is:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 12:00:36 -0500

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: <

Subject: Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (APIC) Distribution List

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi folks,



appended below are copies of my correspondence with Bill Minter about

subscribing Gambia-L to the Africa Policy Information Center (APIC)

electronic distribution list. they put out topical and informative

publications on Africa, and i thought we might be interested in getting

them.



in light of our recent discussions on copyright issues, i figured i'd ask

if they can add us to their distribution list, and Mr. Minter has agreed to

do so. i've already replied him, with details on how he can add Gambia-L

to his list, and i hope it works out.



please note that the addition of Gambia-L to the APIC distribution list is

not a decree! if for any reason the majority of Gambia-L subscribers are

violently opposed to the idea, we can take ourselves off it. i'll leave it

at that for now. have a great day week!



Katim



--------------------------- Start of Appended Stuff

---------------------------------------



----------

> From:

> To:

> Cc:

> Subject: Re: Subscribing Gambia-L to your distribution list

> Date: Tuesday, September 30, 1997 7:32 AM

>

> Hi Katim

>

> We would be happy to do so. Just send us the list address

> and we will put it on our list. Of course, you will probably know

> that the material on our list is more general. If we had something

> to distribute on Gambia, we would of course consider doing so. But

> you are more likely to be a source for us than vice-versa on that.

>

> Bill Minter, for APIC

>

> > Reply-to: <

> > From: "Katim S. Touray" <

> > To: <

> > Subject: Subscribing Gambia-L to your distribution list

> > Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 02:06:21 -0500

>

> > Hi there,

> >

> > I'm writing to ask if it will be possible to subscribe Gambia-L, a

mailing

> > list on The Gambia and related issues to your electronic distribution

list.

> >

> > I am one of the managers of Gambia-L, which presently has about 260

members

> > practically all over the world. Naturally, subscribers to our list

hunger

> > for information (both news and policy-related) about Africa in general

and

> > The Gambia in particular. For this reason, I think your distribution

list

> > will be a valuable resource to us. Please let me know whether it would

be

> > possible to subscribe Gambia-L to your list, and if so how.

> >

> > Thank you very much, and I look forward to hearing from you.

> >

> > Sincerely,

> >

> > Katim S. Touray

> >

> >



--------------------------- End of Appended Stuff

-------------------------------------------











------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 15:07:44 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: WARNING!!!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Abdou, what's your PM address???



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 00:10:30 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd) Gambia-kontakt

Message-ID: <19970930221052.AAA44308@LOCALNAME>



Is there anyone on the list who can help thi person?



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

From: "Theodor Stenevang" <

To:

Subject: Gambia-kontakt

Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 09:39:17 PDT

Hi!



I am a swedish medical student planning to go to Gambia for to do a

study on malaria. For this reason I need to contacrt a doctor or a

researcher in the Gambia, for example at the Royal Victoria Hospital.



Do you have any idea of how I could find name, address or email of

such a person?





yours sincerely



____________________________________

------------------------------------------------------------

Theodor Stenevang

ArmThetagatan 32:818

171 71 Solna, Sverige

Tel: +46-8-827417

Minicall: 0740-170713

------------------------------------------------------------





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 00:10:30 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (AP

Message-ID: <19970930221052.AAB44308@LOCALNAME>



I think people can subscribe individually to APIC because sometimes

they send very long documents.



The subscription is free and any one can subscribe.

Here is some information of how to subscribe.

************************************************************

APIC's primary objective is to widen the policy debate in the United

States around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by

concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant

information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and

individuals.



Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail

message):

Policy Electronic Distribution List);

(about APIC);

previously distributed, as well as the auto-response

information files, are also available on the Web at:

http://www.igc.apc.org/apic/index.shtml



To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to

For more information about material cited

from another source please contact directly the source

mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.



For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,

110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:

202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail:

************************************************************



Perhaps we should enquire how much it will cost to get relevant news

from Reuters, PANA etc. to the list.



Momodou Camara





On 30 Sep 97 at 12:00, Katim S. Touray wrote:





> in light of our recent discussions on copyright issues, i figured

> i'd ask if they can add us to their distribution list, and Mr.

> Minter has agreed to do so. i've already replied him, with details

> on how he can add Gambia-L to his list, and i hope it works out.

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 18:20:38 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (AP

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Toma Camara, you wrote:



> I think people can subscribe individually to APIC because sometimes

> they send very long documents.



I didn't want to be the first to say it but I do agree that individuals

who may be interested should subscribe privately. I have been a member of

APIC for almost a year and I must say their postings are rather long

sometimes, eventhough their postings are not frequent (maybe twice a

week). Furthermore, their information is generic to the whole African

region, not detailed information for specific regions. I do not know if

everyone would want all that information.



However, I will go with the flow with whatever other members decide to do.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 17:24:59 PDT

From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <

To:

Subject: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



HEIDI,

I mailed my paper today. hope you get it soon. you can

post me your writings on it and i will see if i can

download it right. i have searched the net and there are

hundreds of sites about clito........,, i will check out a

few of them to see what others have on it.

i can't tell you that i am a sereerrr or wollof. i

wouldn't listen to my mum's "stories" when i was still young

enough to cuddle up to her. i might have to ask her now,

and i hope she remembers all those glorious ancestors of

mine.. this much i know, i am not a mandinka, and yes i was

raised among them. i was born in kombo Lamin and started my

primary education at yundum school. i later transfered to st.

peter's primary in lamin and most of my

'hmo nyool were mandinka. i grew up to love this language

even if it only reminds me of all those wonderful years. i

have come to cherish it also because it is the only other

local language i can speak, apart from wollof.

There is some tukulor, saloum-saloum, sereerrr, and n'arrr

background in me. i think al these have just been simplyfied

to "wollof"...cool......my dad was born in Balangh'arr but his

dad was just a trader there. i think he was from the small

settlement of 'njagne.. in senegal. i had the good fortune of

visiting there a lifetime ago with my dad.

i am losing my fluency in this language (you should hear

the mixture of wolof, english, and mandinko, i speak when i

visit with lamin, pa john, and their sisters), so i take

every opportunity to practice.

enough about me now....

******



FELOW GAMBIA-L'ERS,

I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambian

constitutions. i must have missed it if and when it was

posted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee....

if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and al

those who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post it to

me????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh.

...................



All this talk of gunjur and kartong wars have rekindled my

memories of the beautiful beach at both. my aunt used to

reside there, and i visited as much as possible. anyway, i

once heard that "they" were ganna build an international race

course there. was this just rumours, was there any salt to

it, and why hasn't it been built yet. anybody know what i am

talking about or has anything on this, p.s. let me know...

bye n j a g a,

********

smile, be happy, dont worry. the gambia...... no problem.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 16:44:22 +0100

From: "<

To: <

Subject: Re: The different topics lately on Gambia-L

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





In response to Torstein..Mr. Disclaimer on his points:

1. I agree, a sense of humor goes along way..i say beware of purists of any

form or dogma.

2. Polygamy or sleeping with more than one partner..I say no to

polygamy..who needs two when you know how problematic one wife is..marriage

is like work..you may like it but it ain't easy or fun all the time..but

then what is fun all the time but having outside sex..or that monogamy is

boring..who can argue..women would say but if you love your wife or

partner..blahblah blah...is all blahblahblah..it is a hormone testerone

etc..and the instinct to spread the gene pool..yeh..its no my fault...

disclaimer..okay this is just for laughs...



----------

> From: <

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 23:12:19 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impass

Message-ID: <



mr bass i think you missed the whole point .why don't you go over my article

one more time.please tone down your comments.this is a matured enviroment.

we are not here to exchange harsh words but to exchange brotherly words.ok































husainou



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 18:20:48 +0000

From: Barry Mahon <

To:

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>



> Question to you Barry

> Since you know and remind us of this possible violation all the time,

> What in your opinion is the solution?? If you are sincerely part of this

> diverse group seeking information about home it is your obligation to

> help us not hinder us . Please find answers!! And thanks



As far as I can make out some of the items are from web sites. The

purpose of these sites is to publicise the newspaper or other source. If

you tell people where the site is (the URL) then the owners would be

delighted. They hope you will read the adverts, etc.



For those who get the access by virtue of their employment then the

concept of 'corporate theft' is well known. Those with elastic

consciences can live with that. I just hope their employers are as

understanding. If I can see that items have been downloaded/distributed

without permission and/or acknowledgement then so can others. That is

not a threat that is reality.



As my final word on this topic - I have no interest, pecuniary or

otherwise, in the organisations who distribute news. I will let pass the

more emotional outbursts concerning "Africa's" information and the more

anarchic suggestions about the role and purpose of the Net. My interest

is in having access to the sort of discussions that this list and many

others create, it helps me significantly in understanding the people I

am dealing with. I do not feel that it is necessary to distribute in

their entirety the contents of news reports in order to have a

discussion. For example, the news of the departure of the Muslim sect

people engendered a discussion here which was certainly NOT reflected in

the local press, but offered an extremely interesting insight into the

attitude of (some, probably non-representative, but never mind) Gambians

to religion and religious freedom, surely one of the many important

issues facing this country.



Final, final word - do not assume that because someone raises an issue

they have a mercenary interest. That is the problem with present World

Bank thinking - everything has a price and the market is all. IMO the

blind adherence to this policy will do significant damage to the

developing countries. Don't please fall into this trap.



Topic closed - as far as I am concerned, I hope the bush pigs don't

ambush you......



Bye, Barry







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 10:30:38 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: WARNING!!!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi Again!



I finally got a reply from Momodou Ceesay. He tried to contact me via e-mail

but used the wrong mailing address. He in fact sent my order but to a wrong

address i.e. Netherlands instead of Norway.



So please DISREGARD my "WARNING". I guess I was just a frustrated customer

who might have overreacted.



JABOU! Thanks a lot for the advice anyhow... I will know what to do if such

an incident happens.



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai



At 09:35 30/09/97 +0100, I wrote:

>ORDERING ART WORK FROM MOMODOU CEESAY VIA INTERNET

>--------------------------------------------------

>

>G-Lers!

>

>I would like to share my experience from ordering artwork of Momodou Ceesay

>(Gambian) through the internet. For about 4 months now I have ordered 2 art

>works for a total cost of $115 via

>one BOSAH). After 3 months without receiving any word from either Bosah or

>Momodou, I decided to write and query. Bosah forwarded my mail to Momodou

>but no response from the latter. After sending 3 more mails (with a request

>of a refund of my payment in the last mail), still no response (from

>Momodou)- Bosah had forwarded all my mails to Momodou.

>

>I like the art works and since it's the work of a Gambian, I thought I might

>as well patronize a fellow countryman but it seems this gesture is very much

>regrettable.

>

>I am not advising anyone not to order from Momodou Ceesay but THINK TWICE,

>don't fall into the same trap.

>

>Does anyone has an idea on what one can do with internet fraud like my case,

>please send me a PM.

>

>

>Regards,

>Abdou Oujimai

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 10:52:25 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: WARNING!!!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Moe!



I guess you wan't to help with my request. I have already sent in a mail on

this but it's not late to have some advise...thanks. My PM address below but

just email me.



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai



---------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------

* Abdou Oujimai Gibba *

* Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources *

* University of Bergen *

* N-5020 BERGEN *

* NORWAY *

* *

* Tel: +47 55 58 42 12 (Work - Direct) *

* +47 55 56 06 92 (private) *

* Fax: +47 55 58 96 87 (work) *

---------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------





At 15:07 30/09/97 -0400, you wrote:

>Abdou, what's your PM address???

>

>Regards,

>Moe S. Jallow

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 09:17:16 +0000

From: Barry Mahon <

To:

Cc: pwayman.mrclabs@gam.health.org

Subject: Re: (Fwd) Gambia-kontakt

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Camara, Momodou wrote:

>

> Is there anyone on the list who can help this person?

>

> ------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

> From: "Theodor Stenevang" <

> To:

> Subject: Gambia-kontakt

> Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 09:39:17 PDT

> Hi!

>

> I am a swedish medical student planning to go to Gambia for to do a

> study on malaria. For this reason I need to contacrt a doctor or a

> researcher in the Gambia, for example at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

>

> Do you have any idea of how I could find name, address or email of

> such a person?

>

> yours sincerely

>

> ____________________________________

> ------------------------------------------------------------

> Theodor Stenevang

> ArmThetagatan 32:818

> 171 71 Solna, Sverige

> Tel: +46-8-827417

> Minicall: 0740-170713





The Medical Research Council here in the Gambia does research on

Malaria. I have copied this reply to a contact there, Mrs Wayman. If you

mail her with more specific information she should be able to point you

towards a person or persons working in the area.



Bye, Barry







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 11:34:33 +0200

From: Amadou Kabir Njie <

To: "'

Subject: Intriduction

Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A649@AVIA-A>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"



Hello there,



I was subscribed to the Gambia-L and Related Issues during the weekend

by Isatou B. Kaira who has kept reminding me that I am obliged to

introduce myself formally as is the norm in the bantaba.



My name may be familiar to some subscribers; the names of many certainly

rang a bell when during the summer I leafed through the mailing list.



I have been living in exile for the past fourteen years mostly in Norway

and for most of the time involuntarily, due to my involvement in

"radical political activities" in MOJA-G

against the deposed neo-colonial PPP regime.



I am interested in all kinds of "news" especially when there is some

political content. So anybody with any pieces to offer can e-mail me

privately if it is stuff that is not listed.

And of course Momodou Camara I remember you very well. I still have the

painting of Kuntaur I got from you 11 years ago. We'll be in touch.

A. Kabir Njie.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 11:29:16 +0100

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: long and touching

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Excuse the length and thanx for reading. I like the idea with the paper,

we discussed it at my workplace but time for preparation was too short

before we had our annual woods-meeting this year.

regards, Andrea





>All the Good Things:

> He was in the first third grade class I taught at Saint Mary's

>School in Morris, Minn. All 34 of my students were dear to me, but

Mark

>Eklund was one in a million. Very neat in appearance, but had that

>happy-to-be-alive attitude that made even his occasional

>mischievousness delightful.

> Mark talked incessantly. I had to remind him again and again

that

>talking without permission was not acceptable. What impressed me so

>much, though, was his sincere response every time I had to correct him

>for misbehaving - "Thank you for correcting me, Sister!" I didn't know

>what to make of it at first, but before long I became accustomed to

>hearing it many times a day.

> One morning my patience was growing thin when Mark talked once

too

>often, and then I made a novice-teacher's mistake. I looked at him and

>said, "If you say one more word, I am going to tape your mouth shut!"

> It wasn't ten seconds later when Chuck blurted out, "Mark is

>talking again." I hadn't asked any of the students to help me watch

>Mark, but since I had stated the punishment in front of the class, I

had

>to act on it.

> I remember the scene as if it had occurred this morning. I walked

>to my desk, very deliberately opened my drawer and took out a roll of

>masking tape. Without saying a word, I proceeded to Mark's desk, tore

>off two pieces of tape and made a big X with them over his mouth. I

>then returned to the front of the room. As I glanced at Mark to see how

>he was doing he winked at me.

> That did it! I started laughing. The class cheered as I walked back

>to Mark's desk, removed the tape and shrugged my shoulders. His first

>words were, "Thank you for correcting me, Sister."

> At the end of the year I was asked to teach junior-high math. The

>years flew by, and before I knew it Mark was in my classroom again. He

>was more handsome than ever and just as polite. Since he had to listen

>carefully to my instructions in the "new math," he did not talk as much

>in ninth grade as he had in the third.

> One Friday, things just didn't feel right. We had worked hard on

a

>new concept all week, and I sensed that the students were frowning,

>frustrated with themselves - and edgy with one another. I had to stop

>this crankiness before it got out of hand. So I asked them to list the

>names of the other students in the room on two sheets of paper, leaving

>a space between each name. Then I told them to think of the nicest

>thing they could say about each of their classmates and write it down.

> It took the remainder of the class period to finish the

assignment,

>and as the students left the room, each one handed me the papers.

>Charlie smiled. Mark said, "Thank you for teaching me, Sister. Have

>a good weekend."

> That Saturday, I wrote down the name of each student on a separate

>sheet of paper, and I listed what everyone else had said about that

>individual.

>On Monday I gave each student his or her list. Before long, the entire

>class was smiling. "Really?" I heard whispered. "I never knew that

>meant anything to anyone!" "I didn't know others liked me so much!"

> No one ever mentioned those papers in class again. I never knew

if

>they discussed them after class or with their parents, but it didn't

>matter. The exercise had accomplished its purpose. The students were

>happy with themselves and one another again.

> That group of students moved on. Several years later, after I

>returned from vacation, my parents met me at the airport. As we were

>driving home, Mother asked me the usual questions about the trip - the

>weather, my experiences in general. There was a light lull in the

>conversation. Mother gave Dad a sideways glance and simply says,

"Dad?

>" My father cleared his throat as he usually did before something

>important. "The Eklunds called last night," he began. "Really?" I

>said. "I haven't heard from them in years. I wonder how Mark is."

> Dad responded quietly. "Mark was killed in Vietnam," he said.

>"The funeral is tomorrow, and his parents would like it if you could

>attend." To this day II can still point to the exact spot on I-494

>where Dad told me about Mark.

> I had never seen a serviceman in a military coffin before. Mark

>looked so handsome, so mature. All I could think at that moment was,

>Mark, I would give all the masking tape in the world if only you would

>talk to me.

> The church was packed with Mark's friends. Chuck's sister sang

>"The Battle Hymn of the Republic." Why did it have to rain on the day

>of the funeral? It was difficult enough at the grave side. The pastor

>said the usual prayers, and the bugler played taps. One by one those

>who loved Mark took a last walk by the coffin and sprinkled it with

holy

>water.

> I was the last one to bless the coffin. As I stood there, one of

>the soldiers who had acted as pallbearer came up to me. "Were you

>Mark's math teacher?" he asked. I nodded as I continued to stare at

the

>coffin. "Mark talked about you a lot," he said.

> After the funeral, most of Mark's former classmates headed to

>Chucks farmhouse for lunch. Mark's mother and father were there,

>obviously waiting for me. "We want to show you something," his father

>said, taking a wallet out of his pocket. "They found this on Mark when

>he was killed. We thought you might recognize it."

> Opening the billfold, he carefully removed two worn pieces of

>notebook paper that had obviously been taped, folded and refolded many

>times. I knew without looking that the papers were the ones on which I

>had listed all the good things each of Mark's classmates had said about

>him. "Thank you so much for doing that" Mark's mother said. "As you

>can see, Mark treasured it."

> Mark's classmates started to gather around us. Charlie smiled rather

>sheepishly and said, "I still have my list. It's in the top drawer of

>my desk at home." Chuck's wife said, "Chuck asked me to put this in

our

>wedding album." "I have mine too," Marilyn said. "It's in my diary."

>Then Vicki, another classmate, reached into her pocketbook, took out

her

>wallet and showed her worn and frazzled list to the group. "I carry

>this with me at all times," Vicki said without batting an eyelash. "I

>think we all saved our lists."

>

> That's when I finally sat down and cried. I cried for Mark and

for

>all his friends who would never see him again.

> THE END

> written by: Sister Helen P. Mrosia

> The purpose of this letter, is to encourage everyone to

compliment

>the people you love and care about. We often tend to forget the

>importance of showing our affections and love. Sometimes the smallest

>of things, could mean the most to another. I am asking you, to please

>send this letter around and spread the message and encouragement, to

>express your love and caring by complimenting and being open with

>communication. The density of people in society, is so thick, that we

>forget that life will end one day.

> And we don't know when that one day will be. So please, I beg of you,

>to tell the people you love and care for, that they are special and

>important.

> Tell them, before it is too late.

> I leave these messages with you and ask you to continue to spread

>the message to everyone you know.



Kabir!



Long time!! Welcome to the Bantaba... hope you'll have a pleasant stay.



Best of regards,

Abdou Oujimai





Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit





Dear Mr. Barry.



Here is a thought from me to you based on the same type

of reactions that I received when I posted a somewhat "ruff"

mail about "going home to The Gambia".



>I will let pass the

>more emotional outbursts concerning "Africa's" information and the more

>anarchic suggestions about the role and purpose of the Net.



You having a long time used the Internet in your work would know that politeness in discussionlists

goes a long way. Remarks like "emotional outbursts" and stamping some people as

having "anarchic" attitudes gives me a feeling of you being arrogant and trying to "teach"

people.



>My interest is in having access to the sort of discussions that this list and many

>others create, it helps me significantly in understanding the people I

>am dealing with.



The choice of the "dealing" as the way you participate with Gambia-l again gives me a feeling

that you actually are not very fond of the list and the listmembers.

The special thing about Gambia-l that I have experienced is that the same smiling and friendly

Gambian

attitude that you find everywhere you go in The Gambia is also applied to the list making it a

pleasure to

discuss anything your heart desire and making good online friends across any borders or

nationalities.



>For example, the news of the departure of the Muslim sect

>people engendered a discussion here which was certainly NOT reflected in

>the local press, but offered an extremely interesting insight into the

>attitude of (some, probably non-representative, but never mind) Gambians

>to religion and religious freedom, surely one of the many important

>issues facing this country.



To suggest that contributors to a topic is "non-representative" is clearly arrogant

when you do not know anything about them,

and can only serve to make the discussions more harsh.



>Final, final word - do not assume that because someone raises an issue

>they have a mercenary interest. That is the problem with present World

>Bank thinking - everything has a price and the market is all. IMO the

>blind adherence to this policy will do significant damage to the

>developing countries. Don't please fall into this trap.



Well, telling people not to assume when you are just assuming somebody's

non-representativeness" is a typical discussion list trap I guess.



>Topic closed - as far as I am concerned, I hope the bush pigs don't

>ambush you......

>Bye, Barry



I hope most people would take that comment (being Muslims) as a joke.



This is just a comment of my feeling after reading your mail(s). Please feel

free to contradict me or correct me on anything.



Best Regards,

Torstein Grotnes

The Gambia













Barry,

just a short comment



My interest

> is in having access to the sort of discussions that this list and many

> others create, it helps me significantly in understanding the people I

> am dealing with. I do not feel that it is necessary to distribute in

> their entirety the contents of news reports in order to have a

> discussion. For example, the news of the departure of the Muslim sect

> people engendered a discussion here which was certainly NOT reflected in

> the local press, but offered an extremely interesting insight into the

> attitude of (some, probably non-representative, but never mind) Gambians

> to religion and religious freedom, surely one of the many important

> issues facing this country.



So, you need significant help to understand - did I get this right??

Therefore: If you don't understand, then listen and ask - my humble

advise.



And if you don't understand, how can you assume what is representative

and what not, and if it was not representative, why should the insight

be so extremely interesting, then??



Please, we (particularly you and me among other toubabos) should behave

as guests here on the list, as well as in The Gambia (especially if we

don't understand so much about what is going on).



> Final, final word - do not assume that because someone raises an issue

> they have a mercenary interest. ..snip ... Don't please fall into this trap.



As far as I know, this has never been a problem or even question for the

list before your appearance.



> Topic closed - as far as I am concerned, I hope the bush pigs don't

> ambush you......

>

> Bye, Barry



???????????????????? I really don't understand your approach to the list

and its members. But I hope my understanding will be increased by your

further postings.



Si jamma,



Andrea



Husainou!

I am terribly sorry if you thought what I had said was harsh! That =

said,maybe you should still tell us why you think only those who know =

the Quran are qualified to discuss Gambia's Islam.Such an explanation =

would be an instance of MATURE Discussion,don't you think?



Regards Bassss!



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: 29 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 06:12 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impass



mr bass i think you missed the whole point .why don't you go over my =

article

one more time.please tone down your comments.this is a matured =

enviroment.

we are not here to exchange harsh words but to exchange brotherly =

words.ok



=

husainou







Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 15:54:32 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19971001135456.AAA20004@LOCALNAME>



Theodor Stenevang has been add to the list. Welcome to the

Gambia-l Theodor I hope you enjoy being with us.



Regards,

Momodou Camara



PS: Theodor is the person who sent the enquiry below. He got

responses from list members and now wish to be add to the list.



>I am a swedish medical student planning to go to Gambia for to do a

>study on malaria. For this reason I need to contacrt a doctor or a

>researcher in the Gambia, for example at the Royal Victoria

>Hospital.







Fellow List Members,

I heard that K.K.Barrow (kombo south candidate for Lawyer Darbo's

party) and Mr. Sandang Bojang(Gunjur) were recently arrested and

detained for organising a meeting some where in the kombo south region.

Some even said they were totured. Can anyone justify this rumors

especially our members from the base? I pray and hope that Allah, the

guidance, guide our leaders towards the common good of all.



GOD BLESS



Pa-Mambuna, Lexington



Dr. Janneh, Mr.Ndow or Mr. Camara, can you please add Mr Lamin Jabang to

the list. He is curently studying in Zimbabwe and his address is:

*****

Thanks in advance.

GOD BLESS

Pa-Mambuna, Lexington



Greetings:



Lamin Jabang has been added to the list. Welcome to our

'bantaba' and please send a brief introduction of yourself to

the group. Our address is:



LatJor





Thanks Barry for your observations on the 'copyright' issue.

On your point about the religious issue you are too general,

which only serves to blur the matter. What were the general

points made about the departure of the Ahmaddiyas on the gambian

papers? How do they differ from those made on this list?



> Topic closed - as far as I am concerned, I hope the bush pigs

> don't ambush you......



Surely you jest. They are our natural allies and our first line

of defence against 'corporate infiltrators'!



LatJor

(Bush Warrior)





Welcome Amadou:



>I have been living in exile for the past fourteen years mostly in Norway

>and for most of the time involuntarily, due to my involvement in

>"radical political activities" in MOJA-G

>against the deposed neo-colonial PPP regime.



A long time member of MOJA-G is a friend to me and many others

on this list.



>I am interested in all kinds of "news" especially when there is some

>political content. So anybody with any pieces to offer can e-mail me

>privately if it is stuff that is not listed.



Political matters are mostly what we discuss here, so you are

certainly in the right place. Other pieces will be forwarded to

you priveately as you requested.



LatJor





Amadou:

Thanks for your eyewitness account of the last elections. Your

observations of gambian attitudes concerning religious and

ethnic differences and how these differences could be easily exploited

by politicians for personal gain, only strengthens the case

for greater dialogue on these subjects among ourselves.



On a more jovial note:since I like to drink palm wine and pour

libation to my ancestors,Gunjur and Kartong will not be places

I would want to campaign for the presidency one day. Lest I be

labelled a 'palmwine drunkard' and worshipper of idols. Oh well,

at least they cannot categorize me as belonging to a specific

ethnic group - being an amalgamation of so many.



LatJor





Hi,



For those interested I'll be able to set up an alias sometime over the weekend,

I've been really swamped. And no, I haven't decided on a name yet but if you

have anything in mind, you're welcome to send it my way otherwise bush list

sounds great to me or??



cheers,



sarian



> Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 15:48:01 +0200

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: bush list

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> On 30 Sep 97 at 1:51, Gabriel Ndow wrote:

>

> > Comrades:

> > Any news from the home front? Please send these to my private

> > mail box. Especially info on the Casamance situation.

> >

> > We must make this work so let's meet at our agreed upon location.

> > Those who wish to enlist need to send their names to the designated

> > person(s). Sarian, have you chosen an alias name yet? We should also

> > bring a 'balo' player with us to kindle our warrior spirits. (No

> > bagpipe player PLEASE!)

> >

> > LatJor

> >

> Latjor,

> The latest on Casamance has been sent to you mailbox.

>

> Momodou Camara





Andrea WROTE:



???????????????????? I really don't understand your approach to the list =

and its members. But I hope my understanding will be increased by your

further postings.



##############

=09

Yes,indeed! As the days go by and as the number of Barry's postings =

increases, a very clear pattern is bound to emerge that will help =

educate his friends and defenders on the Gambia-L that ,far from the =

Blaa Blaa we have heard here about his sincere and genuine concern for =

the securiy of this List and list members,Barry neither cares about the =

Gambia nor does he really want to interact with the Gambians beyond =

what is necessary to enable him do his job and finish his two-year =

contract and get out.



So,this is going to be a very long and difficult two years of forcible =

cohabitation ,or should I say love affair,between Barry and =

ourselves.Because,on the one hand, Barry neither likes us nor believes =

that we are real Gambians,but finds it opportunistic enough to learn =

from us how the Gambian mind set works,because ,for all intents and =

purposes,we are the largest concentration of well-informed, smart and =

spoilt kids who call Gambia their home,and he cannot efficiently do his =

job without knowledge of the interactive and behavoral patterns of =

Gambians who have access to the the Information Technology.And, on the =

other hand,many of us,based on reasons provided by Barry himself,have =

come to love to hate Barry's incorrigible and moralising attitude that =

borders on paternalism, but cannot pull the plug on him simply because =

our belief in the inviolability of the Principle Of Free Speech is much =

more powerful than our negative emotions towards his moral lectures! =

So,Barry and we ,in a very strange way, are stuck with each other for =

the next coming two years.



Now that we know that Barry has spent a good part of his adult life at =

the EU trying to put in place laws that would protect Intellectual =

Property,the very linchpin of his moral world,it will be unrealistic to =

believe that the old man is about to change now;because old habits die =

hard, and twenty years is longer than is needed to create a hardened =

habbit in a human being.But he ,on the other hand, must understand and =

try to adapt to the fact that a significant portion of Gambia's National =

Character is formed by Mande Culture with its characteristic propensity =

to instinctively refuse to be cowed or lectured or imposed upon in any =

way.Such knowledge is crucial for the success of a person in his =

situation,if for nothing else,for his own selfish interest in seeing to =

it that he can accomplish his mission.



Because of his total lack of tact and downright social clumsiness on =

this List,Barry has rudely denied himself the respect and honour =

normally reserved for friends of the Gambia on this List.



So,since Barry does not think that WE the Gambian diaspora are =

representative of Gambia proper,I was wondering what Barry's reaction =

would be towards what his own(former) President, Mrs. Mary Robinson,once =

said about the Irish diaspora.And she said:



"The men and women of our diaspora Represent not simply

a series of departures and losses.They remain,even while=20

absent , a precious Reflection of our own growth and change,

a precious reminder of the many strands of identity which=20

compose our story."



I would have thought that what the president said here could be =

applicable to us ,the gambian diaspora also,or what do you say Barry?



Regards Bassss! =20







-----Original Message-----

From: Andrea Klumpp [SMTP:

Sent: 29 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 04:14 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...









Reuters reports today that Gambia's appeal court has upheld an earlier

ruling on the trial of the four men accused of treason and murder in

connection with an attack on the military camp in Farafenni on November

8, 1996.



The earlier ruling found that "treason charges could not be proved

beyond reasonable doubt" but the Appeals Court also "ruled that there

was a case to answer as far as the deaths of the soldiers were

concerned," according to Reuters.



Five men were caught and accused of killing six soldiers in the 1996

attack but the fifth accused died in detention.



(Source: Reuters)



Hi!

A while back I read in the Observer calls for granting amnesty to

those involved in the November 1994 aborted coup (and Kukoi=B4s men?)

residing in Senegal and other countries. A friend also told me that

Foroyaa had made the same appeal. What do you think Gambia-l? My own

opinion is that as long as there are trained soldiers and Kukoi=B4s men

who got battle experience in Liberia living in exile probabaly feeling

homesick but knowing that they can never return home, The Gambia is far

from stable. Desperate men do desperate things. I hate to sound

pessimistic but I would not be surprised if there are more Farafennis

and Kartongs. To add to this we have the trouble in Casamance. Something

needs to be worked out. What do you think?

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:

> =



> Reuters reports today that Gambia's appeal court has upheld an earlier

> ruling on the trial of the four men accused of treason and murder in

> connection with an attack on the military camp in Farafenni on November=



> 8, 1996.

> =



> The earlier ruling found that "treason charges could not be proved

> beyond reasonable doubt" but the Appeals Court also "ruled that there

> was a case to answer as far as the deaths of the soldiers were

> concerned," according to Reuters.

> =



> Five men were caught and accused of killing six soldiers in the 1996

> attack but the fifth accused died in detention.

> =



> (Source: Reuters)

> =



> Latir Gheran



Managers,



Kindly subscribe Awa Sey at





Ndey Kumba







Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 00:13:23 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: WHAT IS IN THE FUTURE FOR MAMA AFRICA?

Message-ID: <



those people who think they just can just wake up one day and rule a country

,should never be treated with any kind of mercy.it is about time african

realise that ruling a country is not an easy task.it is not meant for any

rank-and-file.it is about time we realise that we would not tolerate any sort

of coup.this should be done with the help of super powers ,united nations and

of course the oau.sometimes i just wonder if oau is of any use.look at all

the political unrest in africa yet there is nothing oau could do other than

fruitless meetings.don't we deserve a better future like others.what lies

ahead of us in the future?aren't we fed up with the contant religious wars

?don't we have any sense of guilt for all those tribal wars?when will we say

enough is enough of all these craps.we should all stand up and fight those

rulers who think they could rule us any way they want .just look at the

trouble in liberia .after the countless blood bath,finally they have install

a democratically elected government.that country is in great ruins .it will

take years to get to where they were before the civil war. worst of all

,this is a scar that wouldn't heal so easily.not even in the next hundred

years.think of those kids who have been seperated from their parents.those

kids will live with those memories forever.



to be continued



Hi folks,



i'm writing to stick my neck out on the Barry thing. i think it's obvious

that the guy has angered a lot of people on Gambia-L, not only by virtue of

the issues he's raised, but also because it was probably in his first

posting that he mentioned the contentious issue of copyright.



i think the problem now is that we're dealing with 2 competing "rights."

first, Barry has a right to his opinions, and second we all have a right to

be upset. the speediest resolution to the problem, in my mind, is for all

concerned to tone things down a little. let's leave this issue behind, and

in future be open-minded about his postings. it truly is a small world,

and i would like to spare a lot of us the agony of running into Barry being

embarassed by the realization that the guy is not really all that bad. it

is much easier to be all mad about "Barry" than someone looking at you in

the eye. simply put, let's avoid getting stuck in a rut; refusing to open

the doors to future collaboration and cooperation. o.k.?



have a great weekend!



Katim

ps: could Barrys' ancestors have been orginated from Fulladu, and

transposed the last and first names, when they got to Ireland? just

kidding ;-)





On the following URL:



http://www.usatoday.com/life/cyber/tech/ctb334.htm



there is an interesting item about Internet censorship attempts in

strict Islamic regimes. In the course of it there is the following:



> Robert, a Lebanese who also insisted on using only his first name,

> thwarts an Arab taboo almost as strong as that against pornography -

> talking to enemy Israel.

>

> "I spend two to three hours online (several times a week) chatting

> with people in Israel. Its very interesting for me to exchange

> thoughts and opinions with the people I was brought up to view as my

> enemies," said Robert, a 24-year-old sales executive based in Dubai.



Now that's what I call useful use of the Net.



Bye, Barry





Hi People,

It is good to be able re-enlist myself to this prestigeous group.

My name is Omadi Diarra, a former pupil of Gambia High School, I have

graduated from The University Of Hull in June with a degree in

Electronic Engineering. I am currently working for IBM(uk) and I hope

that I will be to make a positive contribution to the forum.



respect!!



Omadi



e-mail:Omadi@hotmail

Odiarra@uk.ibm.com



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



Hi everybody



My name is Theodor Stenevang and I am a 22-year-old swedish

medicalstudent, living in Stockholm. I am currently doing my second

semester of study in medicine. I'm very satisfied over having found and

been added to this list.



Two of my major interests ara languages and international

relations/politics.



I have a connection to Gambia through a small volunteers' association in

my hometown ALingsas. This association has a well established contact

with Kartong, Kombo south, Western Division, since 15-20 years back. In

1988, I visited the village for two weeks.



In may 1998, I planning to go to Gambia in order to carry out a study on

the malaria situation in the Gambia.



HAving read through the messages I have received this far from Gambia-L,

I realise that I lack a great deal of knowledge to be able to follow

your debates. I hope to learn alot.



Theodor Stenevang,







______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



Awa Sey has been added to the list. Welcome Awa and please

send a brief intro. of yourself to our 'bantaba'. Our

address is:



LatJor

+++

On Thu, 2 Oct 1997, Ndey Drammeh wrote:



> Managers,

>

> Kindly subscribe Awa Sey at

>

>

> Ndey Kumba

>

>

>





Njaga, greetings:

You wrote:

>I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambian



>constitutions. i must have missed it if and when it was



>posted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee....



> if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and al



>those who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post it to



>me????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh.

+++

A while back we did make an effort to have the

'Draft Constitution' in electronic form. I believe Sarian

and Abdou (or Momodou?) might still have it. Mine has

disappeared (so much for patriotism). I am not aware of anyone

having a copy of the actual constitution in electronic form,

however, there may be someone in the list who has a hardcopy

of it. If so we would all (I think) like to have it. Perhaps

the same effort we made with the Draft could be done with the

actual operative one.

Let me know when you know something.



LatJor





Reuters reported today that in a statement released from the President's

Office, the responsibility for religious affairs has been moved from the

Department of State of the Interior to the Dept. of State of Youth and

Sports.

(Source: Reuters)



It should be noted that the present Secretary of State for Youth and Sports,

Mr. Bajo, was previously responsible for matters relating to religious

affairs when he was Interior Minister.



Latir Gheran









That sounds like good news to me,and big one at that.! When the people =

make a lot of noise about something that they don't like,the state moves =

and does something about it,that in a way sounds like democracy to me.So =

we hope the state's future moves would reflect the moods of the =

electorate as was done in this particular instance.Democracy,in a =

sense,is a two-way street between the leaders and the led.So,Gambia's =

long and difficult march towards a stable democracy continues!



Regards Basssss!



-----Original Message-----

From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP:

Sent: 01 IaCIi CaECaiE, 1418 09:21 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Gambia in the News (3 Oct.)



Reuters reported today that in a statement released from the President's

Office, the responsibility for religious affairs has been moved from the

Department of State of the Interior to the Dept. of State of Youth and

Sports.

(Source: Reuters)



It should be noted that the present Secretary of State for Youth and =

Sports,

Mr. Bajo, was previously responsible for matters relating to religious

affairs when he was Interior Minister.



Latir Gheran







Hi Latjor et al!

I have both the 1970 constitution and the draft constitution. I have

however been silent because I sense some difficulty (due to distance) in

making them available to those requesting it. If they were in electronic

form they could easily have been e-mailed. They are however hard copies

and it would take ages to photocopy them and thinking of typing them

gives me chills. What can I do? Any suggestions?

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gabriel Ndow wrote:

>

> Njaga, greetings:

> You wrote:

> >I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambian

>

> >constitutions. i must have missed it if and when it was

>

> >posted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee....

>

> > if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and al

>

> >those who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post it to

>

> >me????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh.

> +++

> A while back we did make an effort to have the

> 'Draft Constitution' in electronic form. I believe Sarian

> and Abdou (or Momodou?) might still have it. Mine has

> disappeared (so much for patriotism). I am not aware of anyone

> having a copy of the actual constitution in electronic form,

> however, there may be someone in the list who has a hardcopy

> of it. If so we would all (I think) like to have it. Perhaps

> the same effort we made with the Draft could be done with the

> actual operative one.

> Let me know when you know something.

>

> LatJor



Thank you very much for accepting me in your "Bantaba".



I lived in Banjul at Haddington Street. Prior to my depature from The

Gambia, I worked at ActionAid The Gambia as an Administrative Assistant.



I am 35 years old; have a 6 1/2 year old son called Aboubacar (Baks); and

I''ve lived in the State of Maine for the past 9 1/2 years. I am employed by

the City of Bangor Maine, and I coordinate a "Section 8" type housing program

called Shelter Plus Care. It is a H.U.D. subsidized housing program for

homeless people with HIV-related disease; chronic substance abuse; or severe

mental illness.



It is a pleasure to chat and reconnect with people from my own country,

because for those of you who know the region of "New England" (Boston, New

Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, etc.), it is quite un-African!



Again, thank you.







Sincerely,





Awa Sey









Thanks to the Scottish inventor, Alexander baines, the world of faxing

will never disappear from our finger tips, but it will cost you some

dough.



Just a thought. Perhaps you can use "snail" mail instead - that is if you

have no access to a scanner. Maybe someone with a website could be able to

scan the pages and upload them to the site to be available for any capable

person to download as a text file.



Just some few possibilities that came to mind.



Greetings to you and your loved ones toma Gassama. The Olympic city of

Atlanta says HELLO to you.



Regards,



Moe S. Jallow





Greetings:

I was just flipping the tv channel to C-SPAN when I caught the

last few minutes of Wole Soyinka's speech at the World

Civilization - Global 2000 Forum. The little I was able to

catch was quite relevant to our current discussion on religion

and tolerance. Since I did not see the bulk of his presentation,

it would be grossly unfair for me to make any attempt at

summarizing his speech. Perhaps someone else caught it and can

do a better job than me, or know of a website where the entire

speech can be read (or forwarded to the 'Bush list').

The problem of a few claiming to have direct access to Divine

Will and its interpretation for the rest of humanity is one

of the fundamental problems the world has been facing. It has

become increasingly more manifested in recent times along with

its attendant intolerance for those who are deemed as not

worthy of Divine Grace.

The problem of intolerance becomes more markedly when religion

of one kind or another becomes associated with the state. The

entire state apparatus then gives weight to the whims of an

Imam or a Bishop, or some other such figure, to the demise of the

secular class. Many of our attitudes toward each other, based

on religious sentiments are learnt. A gambian muslim just does

not wake up one day and say that gambian christians are

drunkards who eat pig and therefore should not be elected to

political office (see Amadou's posting). Julbrew would not have

made it for as long as it did if it relied solely on the

gambian christian community for its domestic market. It is a

well known fact that, because of their shear numbers, there are

more gambian muslim beer drinkers than there are gambian

christian beer drinkers. In addition, many of my muslim friends

are pork eaters. Yet, the attitude. The learned reflex,

is to point the finger at the Other. While I am using here

as example a muslim bias against christians based on the recent posting

of Amadou's on the last elections, one can show many examples

of these biases held by christians against muslims and

others.

The point I want to make is that religious intolerance can (and

has) torn apart the very fabric of a society. Remember Yugoslavia?

The Bosnian know. It is also a learned behavior which is

reinforced by the religious institutions. We may want to bury

our heads in the sand and act surprised over the Ahmadiyya

incident, but as PMJ pointed out this is only one case out of

many. The globalization of our nation-states is going to force

us to deal with this issue one way or the other. The acts of a

religious fanatical group (of whatever orientation) in a remote

corner of the world is going to be known in the gambia within

an extremely short time and gambians will formulate opinions

and attitudes toward the group and their acts.

Unless there is an effort at the pedagogical level to unlearn

some of these attitudes, and to learn the values that will take

us forward collectively as one gambia, I wonder what will become

of the cloak we so affectionately surround ourselves with -

"Gambia no problem".



A quick study of the past 130 years of our dear beloved gambia

will quickly expose this fiction about gambians being a

religiously tolerant people. Ask the Soninkes. Ask the Serers.



As pessimistic as this piece may sound, I hope it will not be

viewed as such. I am actually quite optimistic at our future

because this generation of gambians have the potential to solve

many of the problems we inherited. This is just one of them, so

let us go to work on it.



LatJor





Thanks for th info Buharry. You could, if the suggestions Moe

gave are unworkable for you, mail a photocopy of the 1970 and

Draft constitutions to me, Njaga or someone to do

what Moe suggested. However, we still need to know if anyone

has a copy of the CURRENT constitution. I believe there were

certain parts of the Draft that were modified, so we should

perhaps focus more on the current one being used in the House.

(In addition to the 1970 one.)

Perhaps this could be another resource to be placed in the

GambiaNet repository.



LatJor





A big WELCOME to you,Awa in the Gambian Bantabaa, and take your seat.I =

am sure you will find it most interesting.My regards to Ndey and little =

Baks!



Regards Basss!



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: 02 IaCIi CaECaiE, 1418 04:23 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: Subscription



Thank you very much for accepting me in your "Bantaba".



I lived in Banjul at Haddington Street. Prior to my depature from The

Gambia, I worked at ActionAid The Gambia as an Administrative Assistant. =





I am 35 years old; have a 6 1/2 year old son called Aboubacar (Baks); =

and

I''ve lived in the State of Maine for the past 9 1/2 years. I am =

employed by

the City of Bangor Maine, and I coordinate a "Section 8" type housing =

program

called Shelter Plus Care. It is a H.U.D. subsidized housing program for

homeless people with HIV-related disease; chronic substance abuse; or =

severe

mental illness. =20



It is a pleasure to chat and reconnect with people from my own country,

because for those of you who know the region of "New England" (Boston, =

New

Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, etc.), it is quite un-African! =20



Again, thank you. =20







Sincerely,





Awa Sey











Hi Moe & Latjor!

Thanks for the suggestions. Faxing the constitutions would be much more

expensive than what they cost. I bought the draft constitution for 100

Dalasis. The 1970 constitution I photocopied from a friend. The 1970

constitution has 88 pages excluding the covers whilst the draft

constitution has 110 pages. Even photocopying them would take a lot of

time which I=B4m afraid I do not have now. However if either of you can

scan them as you suggested, I=B4ll gladly send them to you provided I get=



them back because I need them for reference.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Modou Jallow wrote:

> =



> Thanks to the Scottish inventor, Alexander baines, the world of faxing

> will never disappear from our finger tips, but it will cost you some

> dough.

> =



> Just a thought. Perhaps you can use "snail" mail instead - that is if y=

ou

> have no access to a scanner. Maybe someone with a website could be able=

to

> scan the pages and upload them to the site to be available for any capa=

ble

> person to download as a text file.

> =



> Just some few possibilities that came to mind.

> =



> Greetings to you and your loved ones toma Gassama. The Olympic city of

> Atlanta says HELLO to you.

> =



> Regards,

> =



> Moe S. Jallow

> =



> >

> > Hi Latjor et al!

> > I have both the 1970 constitution and the draft constitution. I ha=

ve

> > however been silent because I sense some difficulty (due to distance)=

in

> > making them available to those requesting it. If they were in electro=

nic

> > form they could easily have been e-mailed. They are however hard copi=

es

> > and it would take ages to photocopy them and thinking of typing them

> > gives me chills. What can I do? Any suggestions?

> > Buharry=

=2E

> > ---------------------------------------------------------------------=

----

> > Gabriel Ndow wrote:

> > >

> > > Njaga, greetings:

> > > You wrote:

> > > >I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambian

> > >

> > > >constitutions. i must have missed it if and when it was

> > >

> > > >posted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee.=

=2E..

> > >

> > > > if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and =

al

> > >

> > > >those who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post i=

t to

> > >

> > > >me????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh.

> > > +++

> > > A while back we did make an effort to have the

> > > 'Draft Constitution' in electronic form. I believe Sarian

> > > and Abdou (or Momodou?) might still have it. Mine has

> > > disappeared (so much for patriotism). I am not aware of anyone

> > > having a copy of the actual constitution in electronic form,

> > > however, there may be someone in the list who has a hardcopy

> > > of it. If so we would all (I think) like to have it. Perhaps

> > > the same effort we made with the Draft could be done with the

> > > actual operative one.

> > > Let me know when you know something.

> > >

> > > LatJor

> >



Message-ID: <



Friends,

I think it is high time for

us Gambians abroad and those at

home to start speaking up for our

own safety and freedom.

I have been hearing rumors about

the inhumane way our so called

fellow African Arabian brothers

have been mistreating Gambians

leaving in their countries and even

in our own country as their

employees. One thing we Gambians

fail to realize is that these

people are always following their

interests and once they get it,

they will be done with us. Please

do not get me wrong now, there are

good and evil people in every race,

but some are more extreme than the

others. A case in point is the time

when our president went to one of

the Arabian countries and had to

buy his own people back for $1000

dollars for each person. This is

the most callous thing I have ever

heard since the end of slavery. I

would even give these people their

due, because it is their country

and they have their own laws with

regards to certain cases like this,

but it doesn't even justify their

inhumane acts. Anyway we Gambians

have to know that there are these

Arabs and Lebanese in our country

and they try, or even do behave

this same way. I believe, we

should never put up with this and

should put a stop to it.

There was a time when the owner of

Atsons(Adnan) slapped one of his

workers and the case was taken to

the labor department which ended up

in the police department and was

finally silence with nothing done.

Who knows what happened ? As usual

may be he paid off someone in the

police department and the case was

closed. This is what we should not

allow at all. We are selling our

own brothers to the enemy who came

in our country with intention of

making money (which I don't have

any problem with), but also

treating us as slaves or people

inferior to them.

Aliens in the Gambia are given more

privileges than us Gambians. This

is why they treat us anyhow and

will always get away with it. If

only we realize how painful and

degrading it is to go to a place

(Casino) and non Gambians look at

you as if you are in a wrong place

in your own country. This is

unheard of. The Gambia is not the

US.

Anyway there are more and more of

them coming from Senegal, Liberia

Sierra Leone and so forth, but

please let us act now and ask the

Gambia government to make and

enforce new laws for these foreign

people, who intend to have and open

businesses in our country for the

benifit, interest and well being of

the Gambian people as their

employees.

Thank You

Ndey Fatou.



Pa-Mambuna:

Are you referring to the incident that occurred back in June, or

is this more recent? If it is the former then yes several UDP

members were arrested and TORTURED by the NIA I suppose for their

political beliefs. The matter was being investigated by the

government but I have not heard of any news regarding this matter

since.



Perhaps others in the list could furnish us with an update.

There is a video (in the U.S.) circulating of these victims which

I saw. The scars on their bodies remind me of Apartheid South

Africa. Unfortunately I have not been able to secure a copy.



LatJor





On Wed, 1 Oct 1997, PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG wrote:



> Fellow List Members,

> I heard that K.K.Barrow (kombo south candidate for Lawyer Darbo's

> party) and Mr. Sandang Bojang(Gunjur) were recently arrested and

> detained for organising a meeting some where in the kombo south region.

> Some even said they were totured. Can anyone justify this rumors

> especially our members from the base? I pray and hope that Allah, the

> guidance, guide our leaders towards the common good of all.

>

> GOD BLESS

>

> Pa-Mambuna, Lexington

>





I am not speaking for sister Ndeye Fatou but I have heard alot about some

these Lebanese.I am a sarahulay and most my family once lived in Sierra

Leone.Belief me these people told me a lot about some of these Lebanese.The

economic of Sierra Leone has a lot to do with some of the Lebanese.they

virtually controled the then Siaka Steven government.They smuggled out all

the from Sierra Leone.Some of our Gambians who were then involved in the

diamond business suffered a lot from the hands of those Lebanese .If

Lebanese suspect any one is involved in smuggling diamond ,they would report

you to the authorities .Mostly it will boil down to paying hefty fines or

bribes.We should not let them infiltrate our government. Some of them are

really unscrupulous.Let's watch out for some of them.Not all of them are

bad.Sister Nedeye Fatou could you be little bit about the country where

Gambians were enslaved.



Gambia-l:



(1) To Latjor, I do have a copy of the tape in question. I can let you keep

it for a while when I visit Atlanta.



(2) On the "rumours" relating to foreigners in The Gambia:



How do we expect to be treated abroad if we are lumping groups of foreigners

together and holding them responsible for the purported misdeeds of a few?

Why not cite specific cases instead of saying the Lebanese, Liberians,

Sierra Leonians, etc. ?

If the fundamental rights of Gambians are violated by (for argument sake) the

Kuwaitis, does that make "Arabs" responsible? Do we have the facts about the

situations mentioned before talking about what actions to take?



I believe these are the kinds of questions we need to address to avoid

creating any anti-immigrant hysteria in The Gambia. Afterall, some of us are

descendants of immigrants (a Sierra Leonean, in my case).



Peace!

Amadou Scattred Janneh



Awa Sey,



Welcome! I hope you find the list as interesting and educational as I

have. Give a big hug to Baks for me.





Cousin Ndey



Cousin:



Thanks again for being such a good samaritan!



I am having a wonderful time catching up on Gambian politics and current

events.



Baks and I love you, and we look forward to seeing you at Thanksgiving.



Please say hello to Alhajie and Abdou.



Mr. Ndow,

I did hear about the incident that occured in June. This one, I heard,

happened a few days age. May be folks back home can furnish us with the

info.



Thanks,

GOD BLESS!

Pa-Mambuna, Lexington.

Gabriel Ndow wrote:

>

> Pa-Mambuna:

> Are you referring to the incident that occurred back in June, or

> is this more recent? If it is the former then yes several UDP

> members were arrested and TORTURED by the NIA I suppose for their

> political beliefs. The matter was being investigated by the

> government but I have not heard of any news regarding this matter

> since.

>

> Perhaps others in the list could furnish us with an update.

> There is a video (in the U.S.) circulating of these victims which

> I saw. The scars on their bodies remind me of Apartheid South

> Africa. Unfortunately I have not been able to secure a copy.

>

> LatJor

>



Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Hi Ndey Fatou,

You may not be in The Gambia but your entire article and analysis is

true..This is Pa Musa and I will have to get Paps to e-mail you..I was

wondering when you were gonna get on line as it seems there is a lot of KSU

folks on the gambia-l..good to hear from you

pmj



----------

> From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Rumours.

> Date: Saturday, October 04, 1997 7:02 PM

>



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Hi Omadi,

Welcome aboard..are you Zainab Jallow's former classmate at GHS?? cos if

you are then I know you quite well then..if not still..Congrats and good to

hear you have graduated and are gainfully employed..Welcome to Gambia-L

pmj



----------

> From: omadi green <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re:Introduction

> Date: Friday, October 03, 1997 11:18 AM

>

> Hi People,

> It is good to be able re-enlist myself to this prestigeous group.

> My name is Omadi Diarra, a former pupil of Gambia High School, I have

> graduated from The University Of Hull in June with a degree in

> Electronic Engineering. I am currently working for IBM(uk) and I hope

> that I will be to make a positive contribution to the forum.

>

> respect!!

>

> Omadi

>

> e-mail:Omadi@hotmail

> Odiarra@uk.ibm.com

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at



GAMBIA-L Digest 88Topics covered in this issue include:1) RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 2) SIGNING OFFby "A BITTAYE" < mae96ab@wye.ac.uk 3) Re: The '******' word and the dictionary 'makers' (fwd)by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 4) New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)5) New memberby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 6) Re: New memberby ASJanneh@aol.com 7) Of Ethnicity, Religion, & Homelandby ASJanneh@aol.com 8) Re: New memberby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 9) RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)by Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com 10) RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)by "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com 11) NEW MEMBERby MJagana@aol.com 12) Re: NEW MEMBERby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 13) Re: please...by "YAYA S. SISAY" < sisayy@wabash.edu 14) Re: please...by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)15) bush listby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 16) RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 17) Fw: Predicting e-mail trafficby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 18) WARNING!!!!!by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 19) Re: Copyright issues ...by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 20) Re: Fw: Predicting e-mail trafficby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 21) Re: bush listby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)22) new memberby ANNIE BITTAYE < AB063147@gwmail.kysu.edu 23) Re: bush listby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 24) Re: new memberby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 25) Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (APIC) Distribution Listby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 26) Re: WARNING!!!!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)27) (Fwd) Gambia-kontaktby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)28) Re: Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (APby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)29) Re: Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (APby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)30) HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.by "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com 31) Re: The different topics lately on Gambia-Lby "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 32) Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impassby Hous@aol.com 33) Re: Copyright issues ...by Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 34) Re: WARNING!!!!!by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 35) Re: WARNING!!!!!by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 36) Re: (Fwd) Gambia-kontaktby Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 37) Intriductionby Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no 38) long and touchingby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 39) Re: Introductionby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 40) Just a hint?by "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 41) Re: Copyright issues ...by Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 42) RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impassby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 43) New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)44) Rumorsby "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com 45) Addition to the listby "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com 46) Re: Addition to the listby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 47) Re: Copyright issues ...by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 48) Re: Intriductionby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 49) Re: Of Ethnicity, Religion, & Homelandby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 50) Re: bush listby Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM 51) RE: Barry Mahon VS.Bush List (Marriage of Inconvenience!)by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 52) Gambia in the News (Oct. 2)by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 53) Re: Gambia in the News (Oct. 2)by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 54) Re: Subscriptionby Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu 55) WHAT IS IN THE FUTURE FOR MAMA AFRICA?by Hous@aol.com 56) This Barry Thing ...by "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 57) The bad and the goodby Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 58) Re:Introductionby "omadi green" < omadi@hotmail.com 59) New listmemberby "Theodor Stenevang" < stenevang@hotmail.com 60) Re: Subscriptionby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 61) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 62) Gambia in the News (3 Oct.)by "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net 63) RE: Gambia in the News (3 Oct.)by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 64) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 65) Re: Subscriptionby BAKSAWA@aol.com 66) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)67) Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 68) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 69) RE: Subscriptionby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 70) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 71) Rumours.by Ndey Fatou Jabbie < NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu 72) Re: Rumorsby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 73) Re: Rumours.by Hous@aol.com 74) Re: Rumours.by ASJanneh@aol.com 75) RE: Subscription -Replyby Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu 76) Re: Subscription -Replyby BAKSAWA@aol.com 77) Re: Rumorsby "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com 78) Re: Rumours.by "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 79) Re:Introductionby "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 28 Sep 1997 10:23:11 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)Message-ID: <01BCCBF8.92580060@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCBF8.9271F100"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCBF8.9271F100Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableOkay, Mr.Jallow,my depression is now gone.Its been really refreshing =reading your hard hitting straight talk,and we hope to hear from you =again when something explosive pops up again.But ,in the meantime,take care and keep up the good work down there,and =the same to Torstein!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: < PMJ@COMMIT.GM > [SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 26 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 01:17 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via Commiti will stop here for now but Bass I hope I have reassured you that Home =isstill a place to be proud of in terms of religious harmony...pmj------------------------------Date: Sun, 28 Sep 1997 14:30:05 GMT0BSTFrom: "A BITTAYE" < mae96ab@wye.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SIGNING OFFMessage-ID: < 795FC9210C@lister.wye.ac.uk It has been a great pleasure being a member of this lively and educatinggroup. However, time has come for me to bid you farewell. Ihave completed my programme of study and I'm leaving for home.Thank you all especially the active members who keep the bantabaalive. As Bass would say, "Keep the good work down there".On that note, I wish to commend the list managers and request to beun-subscribed with immediate effect. Thanks!!!!------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 03:20:59 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The '******' word and the dictionary 'makers' (fwd)Message-ID: < 342F810B.21FD@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi!Is it realistic to expect dictionary makers to delete the word"******" from dictionaries? Is it realistic to expect that deleting theword from the dictionary would reduce its usage? Is campaigning to havethe word deleted from dictionaries not a waste of resources?Most of the dictionary makers I would assume are whites some of whom Iwould assume are racist. To expect some of the racist dictionary makersto delete their pet word for referring to darker peoples out of a puresense of goodwill is wishful thinking in my opinion. They can alwaysmotivate their reluctance to remove the word. There are many words inthe dictionary which are distasteful to many people. The dictionarymakers can always say that they cannot remove all the words which aredistasteful to people because of one reason or another.Removing the word from the dictionary cannot in my opinion reduce itsusage. I don=B4t think that most of the people who use the word learnt it=from the dictionary. The illiterate/semi-illiterate users of the wordwould probably never have opened a dictionary yet some of them use theword more often when referring to darker peoples than any other word.I think that the resources being used to campaign for the removal ofthe word from the dictionaries should be used to motivate darker peoplesto refuse to accept the word as an insult. "******" in my opinion is astate of mind or being. If one feels in one way or the other that one isa ******, one would take offense when the word is used when referring tohim/her. If one however refuses to take offense when the word is usedbelieving instead in one=B4s dignity and equal worth, the sting would betaken out of the word. =In Sweden, one of the derogatory terms for darker peoples is"svartskalle" which refers to a person=B4s black head/hair. I would nottake offense when one calls me a "svartskalle" because I have blackhair. It is a reality. If they are blond, I=B4ll call them "blondskalle".=If they do not take offense in being blond, why should I take offense inhaving black hair? I am not ashamed of my black hair.To cut the story short, I think that the campaign to remove "******"from the dictionary should be reconsidered. The campaign should insteadbe diverted to motivate darker peoples to refuse to feel insulted whencalled ******. Effective but rather unrealistic (at the moment, anyway)alternatives would be to control all the dictionary publishing plants orcontrol the English language or brainwash all the people who use theword to stop using it.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Modou Jallow wrote:> => Here is another forwarded message from a friend of mine name Seewoo fro=the> Sierra leonean List.> => Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> => =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D> Forwarded message:> > From owner-leonenet@MITVMA.MIT.EDU Fri Sep 26 15:21:55 1997> > Priority: normal> > X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail v3.22> > Message-Id: < 4E89460830@omega.statistik.uni-dortmund.de > > Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 19:43:03 +0200> > Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues < LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT. EDU>> > Sender: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues < LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.ED U>> > From: "Osman A. Sankoh" < SANKOH@OMEGA.STATISTIK.UNI-DORTMUND.DE > > Subject: The '******' word and the dictionary 'makers'> > To: LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU > >> > > This article was forwared to me from a friend.> > > I hope that Mallam will have his own ideas :-))).> > > Regards,> > > Seewoo> >> > Lieber Seewoo, thanks so much for the article.> >> > Yes indeed, such can't pass through my eyes without comment.> > In the first place, one would state with emphasis that the> > dictionary 'writers' and 'makers' are predominantly white> > people. I will select a few sections of the publishers'> > response and comment.> >> > > "Anyone can be a ******, A ****** is any ignorant> > > person," Kathryn Williams, curator at the Museum of> > > African American History in Flint, Mich, always> > > explained.> >> > Ignorant Kathryn Williams indeed!> >> > > When the boy returned, he read with disappoiment,> > > "1: a black person 2: ...member of any dark-skinned> > > race."> >> > > Williams was apalled.> >> > That's the logical outcome.> >> > > gather enough support from NAACP chapters and Black> > > media to demand a revision. She asks that letters> > > be sent to the:> >> > I will definitely send a letter or simply send this E-mail> > to> >> > > Language Research Service> > > Merriam-Webster Inc.> > > Box 281> > > Springfield, MA 01102 or> > > call (413) 734-3134> >> > A similar action is underway in Germany by hundreds of> > societies comprising the now called AFRO-GERMANS. Like> > their American counterparts, the Afro-Germans never> > bothered about the plight of the black man in Germany until> > it became apparent that they are treated as 'misfits' in> > the society more than the black man himself. The black man> > knows that he has just come here for a specific purpose and> > that this is not his country. The Afro-Germans who are born> > and bred here are treated just like any of us. They 'feel'> > the pinch more than we really do. Their parents (the> > German spouses of an Africans) are often looked at with> > contempt by their German brothers and sisters for 'messing'> > themselves up with Africans to the extent of getting 'half-> > caste' children.> >> > The word 'Neger' (in German) is still in school textbooks.> > I gave an example on Leonenet recently regarding the> > school reader of my daughter. The Afro-German societies> > have written letters of protest to publishers of school> > books all over Germany to withdraw books in circulation> > which contain the abusive word and to ensure that new books> > are free from it. There is some amount of success because> > German teachers are supporting this action.> >> > I was terrified with anger yesterday when I was reading a> > recent publication of my statistics professors Kraemer and> > Trenkler here at Dortmund. These guys have a best seller> > which is already in its ninth reprint eventhough it was> > first published in February 1996. I am now working with> > them for a Book Two. But yesterday, I decided to take a> > look at the first and my eyes almost burst out when I saw> > this in German:> >> > The ******s were treated more humanly by the> > Europeans than by the Arabs. In Arab countries> > African ****** slaves were castrated> > and as a result there is hardly any offsprings> > of ****** slaves in those countries.> >> > The two will not be in Dortmund for a while. You would be> > right if you guessed that I will confront both of them> > about this. I will make copies of that page and distribute> > to all Afro-German societies in Germany and ask that> > they write to my profs.> >> > > Stephen Perrault> > > Senior Editor> > > Merriam-Webster, Incorporated> > >> > > We hope you will forgive us for making this response less individua=> > > and more formulaic than our usual correspondence. The volume of ma=il> > > generated by the brief piece in "Emerge" has forced us to take a> > > general approach.> >> > This 'formulaic' response is deliberate. I am very certain> > that it will not sufficiently answer all the questions that> > people ask.> >> > > The first point we want to make is that the entry for "******" in> > > Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary, Tenth Edition, contains a> > > very important part, a usage paragraph, that the magazine did not> > > show you:> > >> > > usage "******" in senses 1 and 2 can be found in the works of such> > > writers of the past as Joseph Conrad, Mark Twain, and Charles Dicke=ns,> > > but it now ranks as perhaps the most offensive and inflammatory rac=ial> > > slur in English. Its use by and among Blacks is not always intende=> > > or taken as offensive, but, except in sense 3, it is otherwise a wo=rd> > > expressive of racial hatred and bigotry.> >> > This paragraph is intended to explain the usuage of the> > word as defined in 1. and 2. Both definitions are flawed.> > If the word MUST, at all cost, be kept in a dictionary, as> > explained below, then definitions 1. and 2. MUST be altered> > as follows:> >> > 1. a racially motivated offensive/abusive term used on a> > black person by a white person in order to provoke the> > former about the enslaving of his/her ancestors by the> > ancestors of the latter.> >> > 2. a racially motivated offensive/abusive term used on any> > dark-skinned person by a white person in order to> > provoke the former about the enslaving of his/her> > ancestors by the ancestors of the latter.> >> > When dictionaries define the word this way, they will help> > a little white boy in several ways: he will not call his> > good black friends so; he will tell his parents not to use> > the word because it is abusive.> >> > I am saying this because I have found out in Germany that> > most of the children do not know that 'Neger' is abusive.> > Even a lot of grown-ups don't really know that. They feel> > that blacks are 'Neger' and that is all. Consequently, the> > dictionary definitions given merely add to the ignorance.> > The usuage paragraph doesn't help much since a person> > looking for the meaning of the word in a hurry wouldn't> > bother to read that paragraph.> >> > > We believe that this constitutes a strong, clear> > > statement about the actual status of this word in usage> > > today.> >> > You are right but your definitions are flawed!> >> > > Please bear in mind as you consider these definitions of "******"> > > that we are defining the meanings of a word, not describing groups =of> > > people.> >> > You don't mean what you are saying. You know very well that> > you can't separate the two in this case.> >> > > The difference is of crucial importance. We are not> > > saying that if one is a member of a dark-skinned race> > > one should consider oneself a ******.> >> > You can't run out of this. You are 'not saying' but that's> > what you want people to understand.> >> > > Such an attitude is totally abhorrent to us!> >> > Is it? Then re-define your definitions since they have even> > caused you to prepare a formulaic response.> >> > > We are saying that some people (sick or misguided> > > people, in all likelihood) currently use the word> > > "******" and others> >> > No, you have not said this. It is not sufficient to> > explain to those who write to you. You'd better make> > your definition adequate in your dictionary and you will> > see that those letters will stop coming.> >> > > (like Joseph> > > Conrad, Mark Twain, and Charles Dickens, mentioned in the usage> > > paragraph above, whose writings reflect many of the attitudes of> > > their time) have used it in the past and when the word is used by> > > such people it generally refers to either a black person or a membe=> > > of some other dark-skinned people.> >> > Well, there you go! You didn't mean to describe groups of> > people. Now, you are talking about 'referring' to them.> > The sooner you fish out the very evident discrepancy here> > the better it will be for you and for all of us.> >> > > We have often been told by correspondents that at some time "******=> > > meant an ignorant or shiftless person of any race.> >> > You don't need any documented evidence of this. You know> > that it is NOT true. Perhaps if you include a short> > paragraph in your dictionary about the history of the word,> > just as you have done for its usage, you will see 'clearly'> > that '******' is deliberately a misuse of 'Negro' by the> > inhuman slave masters. Come on! Read a little bit of> > history.> >> > > We have no> > > evidence in our files of citations (a citation being simply an> > > example of an English word in context) that "******" is used with> > > such a meaning. If you have actual evidence of this, especially in=> > > print, we would be very glad to have you pass it along. Please> > > remember that a dictionary cannot assign meanings to words; it can> > > only record the meanings that people actually use.> >> > This confirms that your definitions are flawed. The people> > use ****** for a purpose and this use is not reflected in> > your definitions.> >> > > We do not believe that we would be doing anything positive about> > > racism by removing the entries for "******" and other offensive wor=ds> > > from the dictionary.> >> > I don't think that the word should be removed from the> > dictionary. People who have written to you have probably> > expressed disgust at your inability to 'record' the correct> > use of the word by people.> >> > > We cannot make offensive words pass out of> > > existence by leaving them out of the dictionary; we can merely dama=ge> > > the integrity of the dictionary.> >> > See comment above.> >> > > People do not learn these words from> > > the dictionary, nor do they refrain from using the words until they=> > > have checked a dictionary to see whether the words are entered. The=> > > dictionary really has little to do with the use of these words exce=pt> > > to record it and to tell the truth about its offensiveness.> >> > Look, the dictionary is written by a set of people. In this> > case, you would do me and all previous writers a favour if> > could convince us that your decision to falsely 'record' the> > use of the word is not racially motivated.> >> > > I hope I have persuaded you that we are behaving responsibly as> > > dictionary makers in our handling of words like "******," and I tha=nk> > > you for giving me the opportunity to explain.> >> > You have not behaved responsibly as dictionary makers. We> > know that in preparing the final pages of the dictionary,> > you asked other people and refered to previous works. What> > you have done in this case is simply produce a copy of the> > definitions of a dead white racist editor.> >> > Mallam O.> >> >> > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D> > Osman A. Sankoh (A TOMLINSONIAN!)> > (Environmental and Ecological Statistics)> > Department of Statistics, University of Dortmund> > Postfach 500 500, D-44221 Dortmund> > Germany> > Tel.: +49 231 755 4391, Fax : +49 231 755 5303> > (HOME: Tel/Fax: +49 231 728 2695)> > e-mail: sankoh@omega.statistik.uni-dortmund.de > > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D> >------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 07:19:20 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19970929051928.AAA16000@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Symerre Grey-Johnson has been added to the list. Welcome toGambia-l Symerre, please send a brief introduction toregardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 08:34:34 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970929073434.00706210@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"List Managers!Kindly subscribe Joe Ndiaye to the list. Address:Thanks,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 05:03:07 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 970929050305_930433196@emout20.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:Joe NDiaye added. Welcome, Mr. NDiaye; brief introduction expected.Amadou Scattred Janneh(from Gunjur, not Kartong or SerreKunda)------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 06:23:39 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Of Ethnicity, Religion, & HomelandMessage-ID: < 970929062339_1931314219@emout09.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:I was in The Gambia during the last legislative elections, and some of myobservations may underscore the many topics we discussed on the List relatingto ethnicity (or tribe, as some would say), religion, and what I would term"homeland."The legislative campaign in Kombo South attracted a great deal of nationalattention and I was able to attend meetings of both the UDP and APRC inGunjur. What made the race of any interest?(1) Ethnicity/Religion: The ruling party (APRC)'s candidate was Paul Mendy,a Manjak and Catholic, in a predominantly Mandinka and Muslim district. Theselection of Mendy caused a rift within the ranks of the APRC in the area.Suddenly, many who campaigned vigorously for Jammeh during the presidentialrace switched allegiances. Some claimed that they could not stand idly by tosee the seat handed to a Manjak "drunkard". Still some thought the Catholicchurch was behind his choice and that they may end up meeting their MP inchurch. Another group suggested that the nomination was undemocratic; andthat Mendy was selected by the APRC simply to have token representation forethnic/tribal minorities in the parliament at the expense of fairplay. A fewobserved that the APRC was also breaking with tradition by looking for arepresentative outside of Gunjur.During one of the UDP meetings, speaker after speaker lashed out at theManjak: referring to how "cowardly" they were during the liberation war inGuinea-Bissau, and so on. Apparently, there was at least one Manjak speakerwho seemed to reiterate everything negative that was said about his group,even to the point of saying that they do not deserve to be in thelegislature. To make matters worse, some local Manjak attended APRC meetingsdrunk.What I found baffling was why the UDP did not place emphasis on the strengthsof their candidate rather than on irrelevant distinctions. The UDPcandidate, Kebba Barrow (KKB), in my estimation was the best person for thejob. He had been involved in many Southern Kombo communities for quite awhile; he is educated and has substantial knowledge; he is well travelled andwas considered by many (at least in Gunjur) as a very honest guy.THE JOKESWell, this played nicely into the hands of our Sukuta brethren. Suddenlythere were jokes that a pig was brought to the Gunjur mosque during an APRCmeeting. And folks from Gunjur were called "Butaakaloes," etc.(2) Homeland/Hometown : There were those who supported Mendy regardless ofhis ethnicity or religion (but simply because he was the ruling party'schoice). They vowed to vote for even a mouse if nominated by thepowers-that-be. Of course, many of his followers saw better qualities in theguy.Those Gunjurians who supported Mendy came under bitter attack. Distinctionswere made between Gunjur Din'golu and Gunjur N'kolu. The latter were notconsidered true citizens and were held responsible for the "problems" of thearea. The charges were directed at individuals/families who have been inGunjur for a long time or generations (including mine: grandpa, ErnestScattred, emigrated from Sierra Leone). What does it take to be a native ofany place?(3) Violence & Intimidation: Threats of violence played a role in thecampaign. The APRC or its supporters used the threat of violence to keepmany folks in line. And after the electoral results were announced, troopswere called in to protect APRC militants while they paraded in Gunjur, theUDP's stronghold in the constituency. The forces got involved in ways thatclearly sent a message that they were on the side of the government.The entire process left me depressed.Comments welcome.Amadou Scattred Janneh(could not sleep, too much "attaya"; I still LOVE Gunjur)------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 13:02:13 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970929120213.006fba00@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Gambia-l:>Joe NDiaye added. Welcome, Mr. NDiaye; brief introduction expected.>Amadou Scattred Janneh>(from Gunjur, not Kartong or SerreKunda)Joe!Welcome to Gambia-l. Am sure you'll fine this place interesting - many wordsto hear and many people (known and unknown) to meet.Have a nice stay.Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 08:48:19 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)Message-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD27@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainFrancis:I have seven definites who feel very strongly on this issue and we canput the word out for more people to be signatories on any petitiondrive. Momodou Jagana is ready, you are ready - Gambia-l members,please make your feelings known on this so we take it where it needs togo.Ya Soffie> With enough support, I certainly would be ready to act on this> matter...> - Francis------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 15:27:38 PDTFrom: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)Message-ID: < 19970929222739.24243.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>Francis:>I have seven definites who feel very strongly on this issue and we can>put the word out for more people to be signatories on any petition>drive. Momodou Jagana is ready, you are ready - Gambia-l members,>please make your feelings known on this so we take it where it needs to>go.>Ya Soffie>> With enough support, I certainly would be ready to act on this>> matter...>>>> - Francis>>>>ya soffie,i am behind on so many issues here. Will youplease enlighten me as to exactly what issue we are ready on.you can mail me private at jagnen@hotmail.com. n j a g a j a g n e.**********************************************************************To my fellow gambia-l'ers...bear with me. another week is here. the last one went by ina flash. i had intended to be more participative and i stillintend to. i hope to do this week, all i wanted last weekand then some.today, i only got an hour before i have to getgoing again..... i will have more time tommorow. i will tryto catch up on my reading at least of your postings. i hopeto really contribute tommorow.i had hoped to write a contribution to the InternationalStudents' Association Newsletter about our I.S.A. here atkentucky state university. I had hoped to write aboutN'Fankhona Dlamini; former I.S.A. President and current k.s.u.Student Government Association President. i had hoped tocontribute to this newsletter, his having to go to jail (alongwith some others) for standing up for all students' right andexcercising his, to peacefully assembly outside the student lifebuilding after a party on campus. Their court date has beennreset to november 11th and we all hope to be there to attend.the best thing the judge can do is dismiss the charges andcall for the suspension of these student-unfriendly cops. thecharges (failure to dispass), carry up to a thousand dollarfine if they are convicted.********************************************I am also requesting to anybody who can, to post me thepresent constitution of The Yahya regime, and the old onealso. I think it is a shame on me that i am studying theAmerican constitution so avidly in my criminal justice classesand not know anything about the Gambian constitution. even ifit is dictatorial and undemocratic.**never forget to have fun....there is a man i see around k.s.u. campus who always has asmile on his face. i wonder what his secret for happiness is.******* i believe in the inherent goodness of all man andwomankind.....n j a g a.............______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 22:31:03 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: < 970929222232_1530362773@emout11.mail.aol.com Dear Gambia L,Kindly add Satang Janneh - Jallow to the list, her email is satalf@aol.com momodou J------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 23:53:53 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:Back from a short trip to N.C.Lamin Marenah and Satang Janneh-Jallow have been added.Welcome and plese send your intros to the group. Our addressis: gambia-l@u.washington.edu ++++++++++++++++++What is all this talk between Gunjur/Kartong/Serekunda(SukuruKunda? All these wanna-be capital cities had better watch outfor the Banjulians in this list. The capital city of theentire Gambia is still BANJUL. Perhaps we should close thebridge at Saro for a few weeks. On second thoughts this willnot be necessary since the Sukuru kunda guys have volunteeredto do this for us.LatJor------------------------------Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 23:12:30 -0500 (EST)From: "YAYA S. SISAY" < sisayy@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: please...Message-ID: < B551FE4DA6@scholar.wabash.edu Hi folks, I submited one of my friends name to the list but he notgetting any mails, so can ya all please double-check with the system.He has been a member for almost 2 weeks now. His email address isThank you!Yaya!------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 07:13:12 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: "YAYA S. SISAY" < sisayy@wabash.edu >, gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: please...Message-ID: <19970930051328.AAD11382@LOCALNAME>Hello Yaya,I have added your friend again. Sorry for the first time because Isaw that there was a space between the rest of the e-mail and the eduwhich has caused the error.Let me know if he is not receiving mails.Momodou CamaraOn 29 Sep 97 at 23:12, YAYA S. SISAY wrote:> Hi folks, I submited one of my friends name to the list but he not> getting any mails, so can ya all please double-check with the> system. He has been a member for almost 2 weeks now. His email> address is Jagnem@wabash.edu. Thank you!> Yaya!------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 01:51:35 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: bush listMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIComrades:Any news from the home front? Please send these to my privatemail box. Especially info on the Casamance situation.We must make this work so let's meet at our agreed upon location.Those who wish to enlist need to send their names to thedesignated person(s). Sarian, have you chosen an alias nameyet?We should also bring a 'balo' player with us to kindle ourwarrior spirits. (No bagpipe player PLEASE!)LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 01:54:31 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIInterested but need to be refreshed as to the what/why/howof this issue.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 01:46:03 -0500From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fw: Predicting e-mail trafficMessage-ID: < 199709300650.BAA00432@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,i'm forwarding this thing in the hope you share my amusement at the lengthsto which some people will go to intellectualize stuff! please check outthe technicality of the answer to the question about how to predict trafficon a mailing list. remember the moral of the story: be careful what youpray for, you just might get it. i mean, i wonder whether the guy whoasked the question in the first place ever anticipated such intensestatistiscal analysis. the bottom line: be careful what you ask!the question was asked on list List-Managers mailing list. also, there aresome few abbreviations that might need translating for some:OTOH -- On The Other HandFWIW -- For What It's Worthand please note the quote at the end of the reply. it's really cool.have a great day!Katim--------------------------- Start of forwarded Stuff-------------------------------------------------> From: John Kahila >> To: list-managers@GreatCircle.COM > Subject: Re: Predicting e-mail traffic> Date: Monday, September 29, 1997 9:01 PM> On Sat, 27 Sep 1997 11:34:12 -0700 (PDT), Sam Brooks>wrote:> >Hi,> >> >Have there been any studies to predict the amount of traffic> >a discussion list will generate, based on the number of subscribers?> >> >e.g. will 1,000 listmembers generate 150 posts per day,> > sort of thing.> Not that I know of. Getting the necessary data (specifically the number> of subscribers at any given time) might be tricky unless the list-owner> kept really good history. One could sample with "who", though; might> make an interesting project.> OTOH I recently did a curve-fitting exercise for "bytes archived per> month" on another Majordomo list that's been around for a few years, and> could reasonably be expected to have stable growth. The resulting model> was very close to linear. (Probably "really" exponential. The> second-order coefficient was large enough to take notice of, but still> small; there didn't seem to be any value in a higher-order polynomial> fit.) The fit seemed pretty good, and I was mildly surprised at not> finding any "September effect" in the residuals.> FWIW the model gave roughly 0.00032T^2 + 0.4T, where T is days from list> inception and size is measured in K. Clearly these numbers would be> different for other lists.> john k> --> Our view of life's misleading but of course we have bad seats> - William Gaddis, _JR_--------------------------- End of forwarded Stuff-----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 09:35:40 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: WARNING!!!!!Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19970930083540.006fb12c@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"ORDERING ART WORK FROM MOMODOU CEESAY VIA INTERNET--------------------------------------------------G-Lers!I would like to share my experience from ordering artwork of Momodou Ceesay(Gambian) through the internet. For about 4 months now I have ordered 2 artworks for a total cost of $115 via www.afrika.com/ceesay/ (a home page ofone BOSAH). After 3 months without receiving any word from either Bosah orMomodou, I decided to write and query. Bosah forwarded my mail to Momodoubut no response from the latter. After sending 3 more mails (with a requestof a refund of my payment in the last mail), still no response (fromMomodou)- Bosah had forwarded all my mails to Momodou.I like the art works and since it's the work of a Gambian, I thought I mightas well patronize a fellow countryman but it seems this gesture is very muchregrettable.I am not advising anyone not to order from Momodou Ceesay but THINK TWICE,don't fall into the same trap.Does anyone has an idea on what one can do with internet fraud like my case,please send me a PM.Regards,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 03:38:22 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIILatir and Moe:I appreciate your concerns and insights on this issue. But letme share my 'radical' position on it.Until African News Agencies have the full spectrum of resourcesthat these other Euro-American agancies have to report up tothe minute events in Africa, I could care less whether Reutersor CNN-generated material is sent to me without their permission.Until information carried away as booty out of Africa thesepast centuries is made accessible to Africans, I will not sheda drop of tear for the above mentioned agencies.I am speaking of information longsequestered in libraries that you and I have no access to. Likethe 'secret' Vatican library, the 'secret' library within theBritish Museum, etc... Every so often, a 'spook' brings tolight some material from these places that have the potentialof literally capable of transforming our entire generation.Of course I have the same attitude towards the Arabs for theirhistorical role in the same affair. Did they not ransackthe libaries of Khamit (Egypt)? Did they not burn down thelibary of 'Alexandria' which had the world's largest collectionof information? Did they not ransack our libraries atTimbuktu? (visit the Grand Mosque at Marrakesh in Moroccowhen you can. Some of Sidi Ahmed Baba's works are still there.Why have they not been returned to the descendants of thisgreat scholar from Mali? Of course I know that Morocco is inAfrica - even if some of the inhabitants of this country wantto think otherwise - but the fact remains that Sultan Mansourand his marauding army under Pasha never saw themselves asbelonging to Africa back in 1594!)Why take an entire continent's information-base for yourconsumption and deprive the originators of this info if notfor the purpose of subjugating them? This is a war of mentalliberation and I see no compelling reason to not gatheras much info/news about our continent and her peoples,permission or no permission.One could say that by reading 'their' material,I am handicapped since they filter the material to their whims,however this is only temporary but necessary.Why disclose what we are doing to this list? I am not surewhat has been disclosed other than intent. If one is going tosanction 'intent' then for all intents and purposes (pardon thepun) many of the other issues discussed ought to be placed inthe same category. I pity the policeman whose task it is tocatch these 'intent' culprits.Do we compromise the 'integrity'(note that Sources have alwaysbeen referenced) or jeopardize the existence ofthis list? Certainly not! Nothing said so far can or should beconstrued as such. These weremerely ideas, suggestions and intent (that word again)- in short our way of exercising ourfreedom to express ourselves without fear or favor. I thinkthis is the cornerstone of gambia-l. Perhaps all this is justa big joke. If so, it would have been our freedom to indulgein such.One final point, unless some of us in the U.S. have becomeU.S. Lawmakers the rest of us knowing about it, I know of nolaws having been passed on this issue yet. Why ASSUME thatCongress is going to do X,Y, or Z. Barry only reminded us(for which the supreme council is truly grateful of) thatCongress is DEBATING the issue, not passing a law banning thesharing of coprighted news info on the INTERNET.LatJor(Bush Warrior)------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 05:33:59 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fw: Predicting e-mail trafficMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIKatim, interesting stuff. I am sure Abdou Bobb, our residentMathematician will love this. For me one observes in theusage of the language the complete opposite of what thediscipline purports to be - 'the most precise language on theplanet.'>The resulting model> was very close to linear. (Probably "really" exponential. TheWhich is it? 'Close to linear' or 'Probably "really exponential'?The murky field of statistical mathematics lurks its ugly head.> second-order coefficient was large enough to take notice of, but stillThis is the daily bread and butter of atomic physicists (let itbe second-order please ... the subtler the perturbation, thebetter)> small; there didn't seem to be any value in a higher-order polynomial> fit.) The fit seemed pretty good, and I was mildly surprised at not> finding any "September effect" in the residuals"September effect"? It probably was the Fall weather causingthis residue.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 15:48:01 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: bush listMessage-ID: <19970930134821.AAB48676@LOCALNAME>On 30 Sep 97 at 1:51, Gabriel Ndow wrote:> Comrades:> Any news from the home front? Please send these to my private> mail box. Especially info on the Casamance situation.> We must make this work so let's meet at our agreed upon location.> Those who wish to enlist need to send their names to the designated> person(s). Sarian, have you chosen an alias name yet? We should also> bring a 'balo' player with us to kindle our warrior spirits. (No> bagpipe player PLEASE!)> LatJorLatjor,The latest on Casamance has been sent to you mailbox.Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 12:27:20 -0400From: ANNIE BITTAYE < AB063147@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < s430f045.086@gwmail.kysu.edu Dear Latjor,Please add Joanna Azzi to the list, her e-mail addressis ja132509@gwmail.kysu.edu Thanks.------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 12:50:52 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: bush listMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFriends:The word from the bush is that there has been more fightingand killing in the casamance region. One paper reports thatthe death toll has now reached 300! Is this not cause foralarm? These are our brothers and sisters we are talking about.It is happening in senegambia, not rwanda or bosnia!LatJor(Bush warrior)------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 12:52:54 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new memberMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIJoanna Azzi has been added to the list. Welcome to our 'bantaba'and please send your brief intro. to the group. Our address is:LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 12:00:36 -0500From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (APIC) Distribution ListMessage-ID: < 199709301704.MAA29256@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,appended below are copies of my correspondence with Bill Minter aboutsubscribing Gambia-L to the Africa Policy Information Center (APIC)electronic distribution list. they put out topical and informativepublications on Africa, and i thought we might be interested in gettingthem.in light of our recent discussions on copyright issues, i figured i'd askif they can add us to their distribution list, and Mr. Minter has agreed todo so. i've already replied him, with details on how he can add Gambia-Lto his list, and i hope it works out.please note that the addition of Gambia-L to the APIC distribution list isnot a decree! if for any reason the majority of Gambia-L subscribers areviolently opposed to the idea, we can take ourselves off it. i'll leave itat that for now. have a great day week!Katim--------------------------- Start of Appended Stuff-------------------------------------------------> From: wminter@igc.apc.org > To: dekat@itis.com > Cc: tilton@africapolicy.org > Subject: Re: Subscribing Gambia-L to your distribution list> Date: Tuesday, September 30, 1997 7:32 AM> Hi Katim> We would be happy to do so. Just send us the list address> and we will put it on our list. Of course, you will probably know> that the material on our list is more general. If we had something> to distribute on Gambia, we would of course consider doing so. But> you are more likely to be a source for us than vice-versa on that.> Bill Minter, for APIC> > Reply-to: < dekat@itis.com > > From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com > > To: < apic@igc.apc.org > > Subject: Subscribing Gambia-L to your distribution list> > Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 02:06:21 -0500> > Hi there,> >> > I'm writing to ask if it will be possible to subscribe Gambia-L, amailing> > list on The Gambia and related issues to your electronic distributionlist.> >> > I am one of the managers of Gambia-L, which presently has about 260members> > practically all over the world. Naturally, subscribers to our listhunger> > for information (both news and policy-related) about Africa in generaland> > The Gambia in particular. For this reason, I think your distributionlist> > will be a valuable resource to us. Please let me know whether it wouldbe> > possible to subscribe Gambia-L to your list, and if so how.> >> > Thank you very much, and I look forward to hearing from you.> >> > Sincerely,> >> > Katim S. Touray> >> >--------------------------- End of Appended Stuff-------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 15:07:44 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: WARNING!!!!!Message-ID: < 9709301907.AA31652@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAbdou, what's your PM address???Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 00:10:30 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd) Gambia-kontaktMessage-ID: <19970930221052.AAA44308@LOCALNAME>Is there anyone on the list who can help thi person?------- Forwarded Message Follows -------From: "Theodor Stenevang" < stenevang@hotmail.com To: mcamara@post3.tele.dk Subject: Gambia-kontaktDate: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 09:39:17 PDTHi!I am a swedish medical student planning to go to Gambia for to do astudy on malaria. For this reason I need to contacrt a doctor or aresearcher in the Gambia, for example at the Royal Victoria Hospital.Do you have any idea of how I could find name, address or email ofsuch a person?yours sincerely____________________________________------------------------------------------------------------Theodor StenevangArmThetagatan 32:818171 71 Solna, SverigeTel: +46-8-827417Minicall: 0740-170713------------------------------------------------------------______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 00:10:30 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (APMessage-ID: <19970930221052.AAB44308@LOCALNAME>I think people can subscribe individually to APIC because sometimesthey send very long documents.The subscription is free and any one can subscribe.Here is some information of how to subscribe.************************************************************APIC's primary objective is to widen the policy debate in the UnitedStates around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, byconcentrating on providing accessible policy-relevantinformation and analysis usable by a wide range of groups andindividuals.Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mailmessage): africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org (about the AfricaPolicy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info@igc.apc.org (about APIC); woa-info@igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documentspreviously distributed, as well as the auto-responseinformation files, are also available on the Web at:To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to apic@igc.apc.org. For more information about material citedfrom another source please contact directly the sourcementioned in the posting rather than APIC.For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: apic@igc.apc.org. ************************************************************Perhaps we should enquire how much it will cost to get relevant newsfrom Reuters, PANA etc. to the list.Momodou CamaraOn 30 Sep 97 at 12:00, Katim S. Touray wrote:> in light of our recent discussions on copyright issues, i figured> i'd ask if they can add us to their distribution list, and Mr.> Minter has agreed to do so. i've already replied him, with details> on how he can add Gambia-L to his list, and i hope it works out.------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 18:20:38 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (APMessage-ID: < 9709302220.AA70258@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitToma Camara, you wrote:> I think people can subscribe individually to APIC because sometimes> they send very long documents.I didn't want to be the first to say it but I do agree that individualswho may be interested should subscribe privately. I have been a member ofAPIC for almost a year and I must say their postings are rather longsometimes, eventhough their postings are not frequent (maybe twice aweek). Furthermore, their information is generic to the whole Africanregion, not detailed information for specific regions. I do not know ifeveryone would want all that information.However, I will go with the flow with whatever other members decide to do.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 17:24:59 PDTFrom: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.Message-ID: < 19971001002500.17933.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHEIDI,I mailed my paper today. hope you get it soon. you canpost me your writings on it and i will see if i candownload it right. i have searched the net and there arehundreds of sites about clito........,, i will check out afew of them to see what others have on it.i can't tell you that i am a sereerrr or wollof. iwouldn't listen to my mum's "stories" when i was still youngenough to cuddle up to her. i might have to ask her now,and i hope she remembers all those glorious ancestors ofmine.. this much i know, i am not a mandinka, and yes i wasraised among them. i was born in kombo Lamin and started myprimary education at yundum school. i later transfered to st.peter's primary in lamin and most of my'hmo nyool were mandinka. i grew up to love this languageeven if it only reminds me of all those wonderful years. ihave come to cherish it also because it is the only otherlocal language i can speak, apart from wollof.There is some tukulor, saloum-saloum, sereerrr, and n'arrrbackground in me. i think al these have just been simplyfiedto "wollof"...cool......my dad was born in Balangh'arr but hisdad was just a trader there. i think he was from the smallsettlement of 'njagne.. in senegal. i had the good fortune ofvisiting there a lifetime ago with my dad.i am losing my fluency in this language (you should hearthe mixture of wolof, english, and mandinko, i speak when ivisit with lamin, pa john, and their sisters), so i takeevery opportunity to practice.enough about me now....******FELOW GAMBIA-L'ERS,I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambianconstitutions. i must have missed it if and when it wasposted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee....if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and althose who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post it tome????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh....................All this talk of gunjur and kartong wars have rekindled mymemories of the beautiful beach at both. my aunt used toreside there, and i visited as much as possible. anyway, ionce heard that "they" were ganna build an international racecourse there. was this just rumours, was there any salt toit, and why hasn't it been built yet. anybody know what i amtalking about or has anything on this, p.s. let me know...bye n j a g a,********smile, be happy, dont worry. the gambia...... no problem.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 16:44:22 +0100From: "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The different topics lately on Gambia-LMessage-ID: < B0000008413@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitIn response to Torstein..Mr. Disclaimer on his points:1. I agree, a sense of humor goes along way..i say beware of purists of anyform or dogma.2. Polygamy or sleeping with more than one partner..I say no topolygamy..who needs two when you know how problematic one wife is..marriageis like work..you may like it but it ain't easy or fun all the time..butthen what is fun all the time but having outside sex..or that monogamy isboring..who can argue..women would say but if you love your wife orpartner..blahblah blah...is all blahblahblah..it is a hormone testeroneetc..and the instinct to spread the gene pool..yeh..its no my fault...disclaimer..okay this is just for laughs...----------> From: < TGR@COMMIT.GM > < gambia-l@commit.gm ------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 23:12:19 -0400 (EDT)From: Hous@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impassMessage-ID: < 970930231046_-629247128@emout18.mail.aol.com mr bass i think you missed the whole point .why don't you go over my articleone more time.please tone down your comments.this is a matured enviroment.we are not here to exchange harsh words but to exchange brotherly words.okhusainou------------------------------Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 18:20:48 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < 34314300.3C72@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:> Question to you Barry> Since you know and remind us of this possible violation all the time,> What in your opinion is the solution?? If you are sincerely part of this> diverse group seeking information about home it is your obligation to> help us not hinder us . Please find answers!! And thanksAs far as I can make out some of the items are from web sites. Thepurpose of these sites is to publicise the newspaper or other source. Ifyou tell people where the site is (the URL) then the owners would bedelighted. They hope you will read the adverts, etc.For those who get the access by virtue of their employment then theconcept of 'corporate theft' is well known. Those with elasticconsciences can live with that. I just hope their employers are asunderstanding. If I can see that items have been downloaded/distributedwithout permission and/or acknowledgement then so can others. That isnot a threat that is reality.As my final word on this topic - I have no interest, pecuniary orotherwise, in the organisations who distribute news. I will let pass themore emotional outbursts concerning "Africa's" information and the moreanarchic suggestions about the role and purpose of the Net. My interestis in having access to the sort of discussions that this list and manyothers create, it helps me significantly in understanding the people Iam dealing with. I do not feel that it is necessary to distribute intheir entirety the contents of news reports in order to have adiscussion. For example, the news of the departure of the Muslim sectpeople engendered a discussion here which was certainly NOT reflected inthe local press, but offered an extremely interesting insight into theattitude of (some, probably non-representative, but never mind) Gambiansto religion and religious freedom, surely one of the many importantissues facing this country.Final, final word - do not assume that because someone raises an issuethey have a mercenary interest. That is the problem with present WorldBank thinking - everything has a price and the market is all. IMO theblind adherence to this policy will do significant damage to thedeveloping countries. Don't please fall into this trap.Topic closed - as far as I am concerned, I hope the bush pigs don'tambush you......Bye, Barry------------------------------Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 10:30:38 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: WARNING!!!!!Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19971001093038.0074d274@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi Again!I finally got a reply from Momodou Ceesay. He tried to contact me via e-mailbut used the wrong mailing address. He in fact sent my order but to a wrongaddress i.e. Netherlands instead of Norway.So please DISREGARD my "WARNING". I guess I was just a frustrated customerwho might have overreacted.JABOU! Thanks a lot for the advice anyhow... I will know what to do if suchan incident happens.Regards,Abdou OujimaiAt 09:35 30/09/97 +0100, I wrote:>ORDERING ART WORK FROM MOMODOU CEESAY VIA INTERNET>-------------------------------------------------->G-Lers!>I would like to share my experience from ordering artwork of Momodou Ceesay>(Gambian) through the internet. For about 4 months now I have ordered 2 art>works for a total cost of $115 via www.afrika.com/ceesay/ (a home page of>one BOSAH). After 3 months without receiving any word from either Bosah or>Momodou, I decided to write and query. Bosah forwarded my mail to Momodou>but no response from the latter. After sending 3 more mails (with a request>of a refund of my payment in the last mail), still no response (from>Momodou)- Bosah had forwarded all my mails to Momodou.>I like the art works and since it's the work of a Gambian, I thought I might>as well patronize a fellow countryman but it seems this gesture is very much>regrettable.>I am not advising anyone not to order from Momodou Ceesay but THINK TWICE,>don't fall into the same trap.>Does anyone has an idea on what one can do with internet fraud like my case,>please send me a PM.>Regards,>Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 10:52:25 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: WARNING!!!!!Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19971001095225.0075c884@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Moe!I guess you wan't to help with my request. I have already sent in a mail onthis but it's not late to have some advise...thanks. My PM address below butjust email me.Regards,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------* Abdou Oujimai Gibba ** Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources ** University of Bergen ** N-5020 BERGEN ** NORWAY ** ** Tel: +47 55 58 42 12 (Work - Direct) ** +47 55 56 06 92 (private) ** Fax: +47 55 58 96 87 (work) *------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------At 15:07 30/09/97 -0400, you wrote:>Abdou, what's your PM address???>Regards,>Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 09:17:16 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: stenevang@hotmail.com, Subject: Re: (Fwd) Gambia-kontaktMessage-ID: < 3432151C.27E3@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitCamara, Momodou wrote:> Is there anyone on the list who can help this person?> ------- Forwarded Message Follows -------> From: "Theodor Stenevang" < stenevang@hotmail.com > To: mcamara@post3.tele.dk > Subject: Gambia-kontakt> Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 09:39:17 PDT> Hi!> I am a swedish medical student planning to go to Gambia for to do a> study on malaria. For this reason I need to contacrt a doctor or a> researcher in the Gambia, for example at the Royal Victoria Hospital.> Do you have any idea of how I could find name, address or email of> such a person?> yours sincerely> ____________________________________> ------------------------------------------------------------> Theodor Stenevang> ArmThetagatan 32:818> 171 71 Solna, Sverige> Tel: +46-8-827417> Minicall: 0740-170713The Medical Research Council here in the Gambia does research onMalaria. I have copied this reply to a contact there, Mrs Wayman. If youmail her with more specific information she should be able to point youtowards a person or persons working in the area.Bye, Barry------------------------------Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 11:34:33 +0200From: Amadou Kabir Njie < Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no To: "' Gambia-L@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: IntriductionMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Hello there,I was subscribed to the Gambia-L and Related Issues during the weekendby Isatou B. Kaira who has kept reminding me that I am obliged tointroduce myself formally as is the norm in the bantaba.My name may be familiar to some subscribers; the names of many certainlyrang a bell when during the summer I leafed through the mailing list.I have been living in exile for the past fourteen years mostly in Norwayand for most of the time involuntarily, due to my involvement in"radical political activities" in MOJA-Gagainst the deposed neo-colonial PPP regime.I am interested in all kinds of "news" especially when there is somepolitical content. So anybody with any pieces to offer can e-mail meprivately if it is stuff that is not listed.And of course Momodou Camara I remember you very well. I still have thepainting of Kuntaur I got from you 11 years ago. We'll be in touch.A. Kabir Njie.------------------------------Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 11:29:16 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: long and touchingMessage-ID: < 343225FC.3B4E@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitExcuse the length and thanx for reading. I like the idea with the paper,we discussed it at my workplace but time for preparation was too shortbefore we had our annual woods-meeting this year.regards, Andrea>All the Good Things:> He was in the first third grade class I taught at Saint Mary's>School in Morris, Minn. All 34 of my students were dear to me, butMark>Eklund was one in a million. Very neat in appearance, but had that>happy-to-be-alive attitude that made even his occasional>mischievousness delightful.> Mark talked incessantly. I had to remind him again and againthat>talking without permission was not acceptable. What impressed me so>much, though, was his sincere response every time I had to correct him>for misbehaving - "Thank you for correcting me, Sister!" I didn't know>what to make of it at first, but before long I became accustomed to>hearing it many times a day.> One morning my patience was growing thin when Mark talked oncetoo>often, and then I made a novice-teacher's mistake. I looked at him and>said, "If you say one more word, I am going to tape your mouth shut!"> It wasn't ten seconds later when Chuck blurted out, "Mark is>talking again." I hadn't asked any of the students to help me watch>Mark, but since I had stated the punishment in front of the class, Ihad>to act on it.> I remember the scene as if it had occurred this morning. I walked>to my desk, very deliberately opened my drawer and took out a roll of>masking tape. Without saying a word, I proceeded to Mark's desk, tore>off two pieces of tape and made a big X with them over his mouth. I>then returned to the front of the room. As I glanced at Mark to see how>he was doing he winked at me.> That did it! I started laughing. The class cheered as I walked back>to Mark's desk, removed the tape and shrugged my shoulders. His first>words were, "Thank you for correcting me, Sister."> At the end of the year I was asked to teach junior-high math. The>years flew by, and before I knew it Mark was in my classroom again. He>was more handsome than ever and just as polite. Since he had to listen>carefully to my instructions in the "new math," he did not talk as much>in ninth grade as he had in the third.> One Friday, things just didn't feel right. We had worked hard on>new concept all week, and I sensed that the students were frowning,>frustrated with themselves - and edgy with one another. I had to stop>this crankiness before it got out of hand. So I asked them to list the>names of the other students in the room on two sheets of paper, leaving>a space between each name. Then I told them to think of the nicest>thing they could say about each of their classmates and write it down.> It took the remainder of the class period to finish theassignment,>and as the students left the room, each one handed me the papers.>Charlie smiled. Mark said, "Thank you for teaching me, Sister. Have>a good weekend."> That Saturday, I wrote down the name of each student on a separate>sheet of paper, and I listed what everyone else had said about that>individual.>On Monday I gave each student his or her list. Before long, the entire>class was smiling. "Really?" I heard whispered. "I never knew that>meant anything to anyone!" "I didn't know others liked me so much!"> No one ever mentioned those papers in class again. I never knewif>they discussed them after class or with their parents, but it didn't>matter. The exercise had accomplished its purpose. The students were>happy with themselves and one another again.> That group of students moved on. Several years later, after I>returned from vacation, my parents met me at the airport. As we were>driving home, Mother asked me the usual questions about the trip - the>weather, my experiences in general. There was a light lull in the>conversation. Mother gave Dad a sideways glance and simply says,"Dad?>" My father cleared his throat as he usually did before something>important. "The Eklunds called last night," he began. "Really?" I>said. "I haven't heard from them in years. I wonder how Mark is."> Dad responded quietly. "Mark was killed in Vietnam," he said.>"The funeral is tomorrow, and his parents would like it if you could>attend." To this day II can still point to the exact spot on I-494>where Dad told me about Mark.> I had never seen a serviceman in a military coffin before. Mark>looked so handsome, so mature. All I could think at that moment was,>Mark, I would give all the masking tape in the world if only you would>talk to me.> The church was packed with Mark's friends. Chuck's sister sang>"The Battle Hymn of the Republic." Why did it have to rain on the day>of the funeral? It was difficult enough at the grave side. The pastor>said the usual prayers, and the bugler played taps. One by one those>who loved Mark took a last walk by the coffin and sprinkled it withholy>water.> I was the last one to bless the coffin. As I stood there, one of>the soldiers who had acted as pallbearer came up to me. "Were you>Mark's math teacher?" he asked. I nodded as I continued to stare atthe>coffin. "Mark talked about you a lot," he said.> After the funeral, most of Mark's former classmates headed to>Chucks farmhouse for lunch. Mark's mother and father were there,>obviously waiting for me. "We want to show you something," his father>said, taking a wallet out of his pocket. "They found this on Mark when>he was killed. We thought you might recognize it."> Opening the billfold, he carefully removed two worn pieces of>notebook paper that had obviously been taped, folded and refolded many>times. I knew without looking that the papers were the ones on which I>had listed all the good things each of Mark's classmates had said about>him. "Thank you so much for doing that" Mark's mother said. "As you>can see, Mark treasured it."> Mark's classmates started to gather around us. Charlie smiled rather>sheepishly and said, "I still have my list. It's in the top drawer of>my desk at home." Chuck's wife said, "Chuck asked me to put this inour>wedding album." "I have mine too," Marilyn said. "It's in my diary.">Then Vicki, another classmate, reached into her pocketbook, took outher>wallet and showed her worn and frazzled list to the group. "I carry>this with me at all times," Vicki said without batting an eyelash. "I>think we all saved our lists."> That's when I finally sat down and cried. I cried for Mark andfor>all his friends who would never see him again.> THE END> written by: Sister Helen P. Mrosia> The purpose of this letter, is to encourage everyone tocompliment>the people you love and care about. We often tend to forget the>importance of showing our affections and love. Sometimes the smallest>of things, could mean the most to another. I am asking you, to please>send this letter around and spread the message and encouragement, to>express your love and caring by complimenting and being open with>communication. The density of people in society, is so thick, that we>forget that life will end one day.> And we don't know when that one day will be. So please, I beg of you,>to tell the people you love and care for, that they are special and>important.> Tell them, before it is too late.> I leave these messages with you and ask you to continue to spread>the message to everyone you know.------------------------------Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 13:04:09 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19971001120409.007592f8@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Kabir!Long time!! Welcome to the Bantaba... hope you'll have a pleasant stay.Best of regards,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 09:53:12 -0100From: "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Just a hint?Message-ID: < B0000008472@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitDear Mr. Barry.Here is a thought from me to you based on the same typeof reactions that I received when I posted a somewhat "ruff"mail about "going home to The Gambia".>I will let pass the>more emotional outbursts concerning "Africa's" information and the more>anarchic suggestions about the role and purpose of the Net.You having a long time used the Internet in your work would know that politeness in discussionlistsgoes a long way. Remarks like "emotional outbursts" and stamping some people ashaving "anarchic" attitudes gives me a feeling of you being arrogant and trying to "teach"people.>My interest is in having access to the sort of discussions that this list and many>others create, it helps me significantly in understanding the people I>am dealing with.The choice of the "dealing" as the way you participate with Gambia-l again gives me a feelingthat you actually are not very fond of the list and the listmembers.The special thing about Gambia-l that I have experienced is that the same smiling and friendlyGambianattitude that you find everywhere you go in The Gambia is also applied to the list making it apleasure todiscuss anything your heart desire and making good online friends across any borders ornationalities.>For example, the news of the departure of the Muslim sect>people engendered a discussion here which was certainly NOT reflected in>the local press, but offered an extremely interesting insight into the>attitude of (some, probably non-representative, but never mind) Gambians>to religion and religious freedom, surely one of the many important>issues facing this country.To suggest that contributors to a topic is "non-representative" is clearly arrogantwhen you do not know anything about them,and can only serve to make the discussions more harsh.>Final, final word - do not assume that because someone raises an issue>they have a mercenary interest. That is the problem with present World>Bank thinking - everything has a price and the market is all. IMO the>blind adherence to this policy will do significant damage to the>developing countries. Don't please fall into this trap.Well, telling people not to assume when you are just assuming somebody'snon-representativeness" is a typical discussion list trap I guess.>Topic closed - as far as I am concerned, I hope the bush pigs don't>ambush you......>Bye, BarryI hope most people would take that comment (being Muslims) as a joke.This is just a comment of my feeling after reading your mail(s). Please feelfree to contradict me or correct me on anything.Best Regards,Torstein GrotnesThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 14:14:29 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < 34324CB5.4893@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBarry,just a short commentMy interest> is in having access to the sort of discussions that this list and many> others create, it helps me significantly in understanding the people I> am dealing with. I do not feel that it is necessary to distribute in> their entirety the contents of news reports in order to have a> discussion. For example, the news of the departure of the Muslim sect> people engendered a discussion here which was certainly NOT reflected in> the local press, but offered an extremely interesting insight into the> attitude of (some, probably non-representative, but never mind) Gambians> to religion and religious freedom, surely one of the many important> issues facing this country.So, you need significant help to understand - did I get this right??Therefore: If you don't understand, then listen and ask - my humbleadvise.And if you don't understand, how can you assume what is representativeand what not, and if it was not representative, why should the insightbe so extremely interesting, then??Please, we (particularly you and me among other toubabos) should behaveas guests here on the list, as well as in The Gambia (especially if wedon't understand so much about what is going on).> Final, final word - do not assume that because someone raises an issue> they have a mercenary interest. ..snip ... Don't please fall into this trap.As far as I know, this has never been a problem or even question for thelist before your appearance.> Topic closed - as far as I am concerned, I hope the bush pigs don't> ambush you......> Bye, Barry???????????????????? I really don't understand your approach to the listand its members. But I hope my understanding will be increased by yourfurther postings.Si jamma,Andrea------------------------------Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 14:26:36 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impassMessage-ID: < 01BCCE88.38B9B520@ddea.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCE88.38D21F20"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCE88.38D21F20Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHusainou!I am terribly sorry if you thought what I had said was harsh! That =said,maybe you should still tell us why you think only those who know =the Quran are qualified to discuss Gambia's Islam.Such an explanation =would be an instance of MATURE Discussion,don't you think?Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: Hous@aol.com [SMTP: Hous@aol.com Sent: 29 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 06:12 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impassmr bass i think you missed the whole point .why don't you go over my =articleone more time.please tone down your comments.this is a matured =enviroment.we are not here to exchange harsh words but to exchange brotherly =words.okhusainou------------------------------Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 15:54:32 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19971001135456.AAA20004@LOCALNAME>Theodor Stenevang has been add to the list. Welcome to theGambia-l Theodor I hope you enjoy being with us.Regards,Momodou CamaraPS: Theodor is the person who sent the enquiry below. He gotresponses from list members and now wish to be add to the list.>I am a swedish medical student planning to go to Gambia for to do a>study on malaria. For this reason I need to contacrt a doctor or a>researcher in the Gambia, for example at the Royal Victoria>Hospital.------------------------------Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 22:33:23 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RumorsMessage-ID: < 343307F3.5CF9@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFellow List Members,I heard that K.K.Barrow (kombo south candidate for Lawyer Darbo'sparty) and Mr. Sandang Bojang(Gunjur) were recently arrested anddetained for organising a meeting some where in the kombo south region.Some even said they were totured. Can anyone justify this rumorsespecially our members from the base? I pray and hope that Allah, theguidance, guide our leaders towards the common good of all.GOD BLESSPa-Mambuna, Lexington------------------------------Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 22:39:49 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Addition to the listMessage-ID: < 34330975.216A@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDr. Janneh, Mr.Ndow or Mr. Camara, can you please add Mr Lamin Jabang tothe list. He is curently studying in Zimbabwe and his address is:***** jabang@themba.cszim.co.zw ********Thanks in advance.GOD BLESSPa-Mambuna, Lexington------------------------------Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 23:28:49 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Addition to the listMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:Lamin Jabang has been added to the list. Welcome to our'bantaba' and please send a brief introduction of yourself tothe group. Our address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu LatJor------------------------------Date: Thu, 2 Oct 1997 00:06:27 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThanks Barry for your observations on the 'copyright' issue.On your point about the religious issue you are too general,which only serves to blur the matter. What were the generalpoints made about the departure of the Ahmaddiyas on the gambianpapers? How do they differ from those made on this list?> Topic closed - as far as I am concerned, I hope the bush pigs> don't ambush you......Surely you jest. They are our natural allies and our first lineof defence against 'corporate infiltrators'!LatJor(Bush Warrior)------------------------------Date: Thu, 2 Oct 1997 00:15:13 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntriductionMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIWelcome Amadou:>I have been living in exile for the past fourteen years mostly in Norway>and for most of the time involuntarily, due to my involvement in>"radical political activities" in MOJA-G>against the deposed neo-colonial PPP regime.A long time member of MOJA-G is a friend to me and many otherson this list.>I am interested in all kinds of "news" especially when there is some>political content. So anybody with any pieces to offer can e-mail me>privately if it is stuff that is not listed.Political matters are mostly what we discuss here, so you arecertainly in the right place. Other pieces will be forwarded toyou priveately as you requested.LatJor------------------------------Date: Thu, 2 Oct 1997 01:35:40 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Of Ethnicity, Religion, & HomelandMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAmadou:Thanks for your eyewitness account of the last elections. Yourobservations of gambian attitudes concerning religious andethnic differences and how these differences could be easily exploitedby politicians for personal gain, only strengthens the casefor greater dialogue on these subjects among ourselves.On a more jovial note:since I like to drink palm wine and pourlibation to my ancestors,Gunjur and Kartong will not be placesI would want to campaign for the presidency one day. Lest I belabelled a 'palmwine drunkard' and worshipper of idols. Oh well,at least they cannot categorize me as belonging to a specificethnic group - being an amalgamation of so many.LatJor------------------------------Date: Thu, 2 Oct 1997 09:23:10 -0700 (PDT)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: bush listMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: eBZwFKOta5eRG91Drqkwbg==Hi,For those interested I'll be able to set up an alias sometime over the weekend,I've been really swamped. And no, I haven't decided on a name yet but if youhave anything in mind, you're welcome to send it my way otherwise bush listsounds great to me or??cheers,sarian> Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 15:48:01 +0200> From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> Subject: Re: bush list> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> On 30 Sep 97 at 1:51, Gabriel Ndow wrote:> > Comrades:> > Any news from the home front? Please send these to my private> > mail box. Especially info on the Casamance situation.> >> > We must make this work so let's meet at our agreed upon location.> > Those who wish to enlist need to send their names to the designated> > person(s). Sarian, have you chosen an alias name yet? We should also> > bring a 'balo' player with us to kindle our warrior spirits. (No> > bagpipe player PLEASE!)> >> > LatJor> >> Latjor,> The latest on Casamance has been sent to you mailbox.> Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 00:48:19 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Barry Mahon VS.Bush List (Marriage of Inconvenience!)Message-ID: < 01BCCF96.40D3D600@ddcu.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCF96.40EC4000"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCF96.40EC4000Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAndrea WROTE:???????????????????? I really don't understand your approach to the list =and its members. But I hope my understanding will be increased by yourfurther postings.##############=09Yes,indeed! As the days go by and as the number of Barry's postings =increases, a very clear pattern is bound to emerge that will help =educate his friends and defenders on the Gambia-L that ,far from the =Blaa Blaa we have heard here about his sincere and genuine concern for =the securiy of this List and list members,Barry neither cares about the =Gambia nor does he really want to interact with the Gambians beyond =what is necessary to enable him do his job and finish his two-year =contract and get out.So,this is going to be a very long and difficult two years of forcible =cohabitation ,or should I say love affair,between Barry and =ourselves.Because,on the one hand, Barry neither likes us nor believes =that we are real Gambians,but finds it opportunistic enough to learn =from us how the Gambian mind set works,because ,for all intents and =purposes,we are the largest concentration of well-informed, smart and =spoilt kids who call Gambia their home,and he cannot efficiently do his =job without knowledge of the interactive and behavoral patterns of =Gambians who have access to the the Information Technology.And, on the =other hand,many of us,based on reasons provided by Barry himself,have =come to love to hate Barry's incorrigible and moralising attitude that =borders on paternalism, but cannot pull the plug on him simply because =our belief in the inviolability of the Principle Of Free Speech is much =more powerful than our negative emotions towards his moral lectures! =So,Barry and we ,in a very strange way, are stuck with each other for =the next coming two years.Now that we know that Barry has spent a good part of his adult life at =the EU trying to put in place laws that would protect Intellectual =Property,the very linchpin of his moral world,it will be unrealistic to =believe that the old man is about to change now;because old habits die =hard, and twenty years is longer than is needed to create a hardened =habbit in a human being.But he ,on the other hand, must understand and =try to adapt to the fact that a significant portion of Gambia's National =Character is formed by Mande Culture with its characteristic propensity =to instinctively refuse to be cowed or lectured or imposed upon in any =way.Such knowledge is crucial for the success of a person in his =situation,if for nothing else,for his own selfish interest in seeing to =it that he can accomplish his mission.Because of his total lack of tact and downright social clumsiness on =this List,Barry has rudely denied himself the respect and honour =normally reserved for friends of the Gambia on this List.So,since Barry does not think that WE the Gambian diaspora are =representative of Gambia proper,I was wondering what Barry's reaction =would be towards what his own(former) President, Mrs. Mary Robinson,once =said about the Irish diaspora.And she said:"The men and women of our diaspora Represent not simplya series of departures and losses.They remain,even while=20absent , a precious Reflection of our own growth and change,a precious reminder of the many strands of identity which=20compose our story."I would have thought that what the president said here could be =applicable to us ,the gambian diaspora also,or what do you say Barry?Regards Bassss! =20-----Original Message-----From: Andrea Klumpp [SMTP: klumpp@kar.dec.com Sent: 29 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 04:14 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Copyright issues ...------------------------------Date: Thu, 02 Oct 1997 20:46:16 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia in the News (Oct. 2)Message-ID: < 34344058.BC00200B@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitReuters reports today that Gambia's appeal court has upheld an earlierruling on the trial of the four men accused of treason and murder inconnection with an attack on the military camp in Farafenni on November8, 1996.The earlier ruling found that "treason charges could not be provedbeyond reasonable doubt" but the Appeals Court also "ruled that therewas a case to answer as far as the deaths of the soldiers wereconcerned," according to Reuters.Five men were caught and accused of killing six soldiers in the 1996attack but the fifth accused died in detention.(Source: Reuters)Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 03 Oct 1997 03:32:31 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (Oct. 2)Message-ID: < 3434C9BF.1107@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi!A while back I read in the Observer calls for granting amnesty tothose involved in the November 1994 aborted coup (and Kukoi=B4s men?)residing in Senegal and other countries. A friend also told me thatForoyaa had made the same appeal. What do you think Gambia-l? My ownopinion is that as long as there are trained soldiers and Kukoi=B4s menwho got battle experience in Liberia living in exile probabaly feelinghomesick but knowing that they can never return home, The Gambia is farfrom stable. Desperate men do desperate things. I hate to soundpessimistic but I would not be surprised if there are more Farafennisand Kartongs. To add to this we have the trouble in Casamance. Somethingneeds to be worked out. What do you think?Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:> => Reuters reports today that Gambia's appeal court has upheld an earlier> ruling on the trial of the four men accused of treason and murder in> connection with an attack on the military camp in Farafenni on November=> 8, 1996.> => The earlier ruling found that "treason charges could not be proved> beyond reasonable doubt" but the Appeals Court also "ruled that there> was a case to answer as far as the deaths of the soldiers were> concerned," according to Reuters.> => Five men were caught and accused of killing six soldiers in the 1996> attack but the fifth accused died in detention.> => (Source: Reuters)> => Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Thu, 02 Oct 1997 21:24:09 -0500From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: Re: SubscriptionMessage-ID: < s4341149.035@wpo.it.luc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inlineManagers,Kindly subscribe Awa Sey at BAKSAWA@aol.com. Thank you.Ndey Kumba------------------------------Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 00:13:23 -0400 (EDT)From: Hous@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: WHAT IS IN THE FUTURE FOR MAMA AFRICA?Message-ID: < 971003001202_2065491721@emout07.mail.aol.com those people who think they just can just wake up one day and rule a country,should never be treated with any kind of mercy.it is about time africanrealise that ruling a country is not an easy task.it is not meant for anyrank-and-file.it is about time we realise that we would not tolerate any sortof coup.this should be done with the help of super powers ,united nations andof course the oau.sometimes i just wonder if oau is of any use.look at allthe political unrest in africa yet there is nothing oau could do other thanfruitless meetings.don't we deserve a better future like others.what liesahead of us in the future?aren't we fed up with the contant religious wars?don't we have any sense of guilt for all those tribal wars?when will we sayenough is enough of all these craps.we should all stand up and fight thoserulers who think they could rule us any way they want .just look at thetrouble in liberia .after the countless blood bath,finally they have installa democratically elected government.that country is in great ruins .it willtake years to get to where they were before the civil war. worst of all,this is a scar that wouldn't heal so easily.not even in the next hundredyears.think of those kids who have been seperated from their parents.thosekids will live with those memories forever.to be continued------------------------------Date: Thu, 2 Oct 1997 23:29:12 -0500From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: This Barry Thing ...Message-ID: < 199710030433.XAA14378@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,i'm writing to stick my neck out on the Barry thing. i think it's obviousthat the guy has angered a lot of people on Gambia-L, not only by virtue ofthe issues he's raised, but also because it was probably in his firstposting that he mentioned the contentious issue of copyright.i think the problem now is that we're dealing with 2 competing "rights."first, Barry has a right to his opinions, and second we all have a right tobe upset. the speediest resolution to the problem, in my mind, is for allconcerned to tone things down a little. let's leave this issue behind, andin future be open-minded about his postings. it truly is a small world,and i would like to spare a lot of us the agony of running into Barry beingembarassed by the realization that the guy is not really all that bad. itis much easier to be all mad about "Barry" than someone looking at you inthe eye. simply put, let's avoid getting stuck in a rut; refusing to openthe doors to future collaboration and cooperation. o.k.?have a great weekend!Katimps: could Barrys' ancestors have been orginated from Fulladu, andtransposed the last and first names, when they got to Ireland? justkidding ;-)------------------------------Date: Fri, 03 Oct 1997 08:44:10 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The bad and the goodMessage-ID: < 3434B05A.4735@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitOn the following URL:there is an interesting item about Internet censorship attempts instrict Islamic regimes. In the course of it there is the following:> Robert, a Lebanese who also insisted on using only his first name,> thwarts an Arab taboo almost as strong as that against pornography -> talking to enemy Israel.> "I spend two to three hours online (several times a week) chatting> with people in Israel. Its very interesting for me to exchange> thoughts and opinions with the people I was brought up to view as my> enemies," said Robert, a 24-year-old sales executive based in Dubai.Now that's what I call useful use of the Net.Bye, Barry------------------------------Date: Fri, 03 Oct 1997 03:18:36 PDTFrom: "omadi green" < omadi@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:IntroductionMessage-ID: < 19971003101836.8954.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHi People,It is good to be able re-enlist myself to this prestigeous group.My name is Omadi Diarra, a former pupil of Gambia High School, I havegraduated from The University Of Hull in June with a degree inElectronic Engineering. I am currently working for IBM(uk) and I hopethat I will be to make a positive contribution to the forum.respect!!Omadie-mail:Omadi@hotmail______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 03 Oct 1997 06:33:39 PDTFrom: "Theodor Stenevang" < stenevang@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New listmemberMessage-ID: < 19971003133340.29994.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHi everybodyMy name is Theodor Stenevang and I am a 22-year-old swedishmedicalstudent, living in Stockholm. I am currently doing my secondsemester of study in medicine. I'm very satisfied over having found andbeen added to this list.Two of my major interests ara languages and internationalrelations/politics.I have a connection to Gambia through a small volunteers' association inmy hometown ALingsas. This association has a well established contactwith Kartong, Kombo south, Western Division, since 15-20 years back. In1988, I visited the village for two weeks.In may 1998, I planning to go to Gambia in order to carry out a study onthe malaria situation in the Gambia.HAving read through the messages I have received this far from Gambia-L,I realise that I lack a great deal of knowledge to be able to followyour debates. I hope to learn alot.Theodor Stenevang, stenevang@hotmail.com ______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 13:36:40 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SubscriptionMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAwa Sey has been added to the list. Welcome Awa and pleasesend a brief intro. of yourself to our 'bantaba'. Ouraddress is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu LatJor+++On Thu, 2 Oct 1997, Ndey Drammeh wrote:> Managers,> Kindly subscribe Awa Sey at BAKSAWA@aol.com. Thank you.> Ndey Kumba------------------------------Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 13:54:02 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIINjaga, greetings:You wrote:>I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambian>constitutions. i must have missed it if and when it was>posted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee....> if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and al>those who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post it to>me????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh.+++A while back we did make an effort to have the'Draft Constitution' in electronic form. I believe Sarianand Abdou (or Momodou?) might still have it. Mine hasdisappeared (so much for patriotism). I am not aware of anyonehaving a copy of the actual constitution in electronic form,however, there may be someone in the list who has a hardcopyof it. If so we would all (I think) like to have it. Perhapsthe same effort we made with the Draft could be done with theactual operative one.Let me know when you know something.LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 14:21:00 -0400From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net To: "Gambia-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia in the News (3 Oct.)Message-ID: <01bcd029$1aa3a4e0$a6421a26@latir>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitReuters reported today that in a statement released from the President'sOffice, the responsibility for religious affairs has been moved from theDepartment of State of the Interior to the Dept. of State of Youth andSports.(Source: Reuters)It should be noted that the present Secretary of State for Youth and Sports,Mr. Bajo, was previously responsible for matters relating to religiousaffairs when he was Interior Minister.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 21:51:34 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (3 Oct.)Message-ID: < 01BCD046.8AB90280@ddby.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCD046.8AD16C80"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCD046.8AD16C80Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableThat sounds like good news to me,and big one at that.! When the people =make a lot of noise about something that they don't like,the state moves =and does something about it,that in a way sounds like democracy to me.So =we hope the state's future moves would reflect the moods of the =electorate as was done in this particular instance.Democracy,in a =sense,is a two-way street between the leaders and the led.So,Gambia's =long and difficult march towards a stable democracy continues!Regards Basssss!-----Original Message-----From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP: latir@earthlink.net Sent: 01 IaCIi CaECaiE, 1418 09:21 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Gambia in the News (3 Oct.)Reuters reported today that in a statement released from the President'sOffice, the responsibility for religious affairs has been moved from theDepartment of State of the Interior to the Dept. of State of Youth andSports.(Source: Reuters)It should be noted that the present Secretary of State for Youth and =Sports,Mr. Bajo, was previously responsible for matters relating to religiousaffairs when he was Interior Minister.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Sat, 04 Oct 1997 00:36:38 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.Message-ID: < 3435F206.1485@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Latjor et al!I have both the 1970 constitution and the draft constitution. I havehowever been silent because I sense some difficulty (due to distance) inmaking them available to those requesting it. If they were in electronicform they could easily have been e-mailed. They are however hard copiesand it would take ages to photocopy them and thinking of typing themgives me chills. What can I do? Any suggestions?Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------Gabriel Ndow wrote:> Njaga, greetings:> You wrote:> >I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambian> >constitutions. i must have missed it if and when it was> >posted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee....> > if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and al> >those who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post it to> >me????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh.> +++> A while back we did make an effort to have the> 'Draft Constitution' in electronic form. I believe Sarian> and Abdou (or Momodou?) might still have it. Mine has> disappeared (so much for patriotism). I am not aware of anyone> having a copy of the actual constitution in electronic form,> however, there may be someone in the list who has a hardcopy> of it. If so we would all (I think) like to have it. Perhaps> the same effort we made with the Draft could be done with the> actual operative one.> Let me know when you know something.> LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 21:23:24 -0400 (EDT)From: BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SubscriptionMessage-ID: < 971003212250_455152113@emout18.mail.aol.com Thank you very much for accepting me in your "Bantaba".I lived in Banjul at Haddington Street. Prior to my depature from TheGambia, I worked at ActionAid The Gambia as an Administrative Assistant.I am 35 years old; have a 6 1/2 year old son called Aboubacar (Baks); andI''ve lived in the State of Maine for the past 9 1/2 years. I am employed bythe City of Bangor Maine, and I coordinate a "Section 8" type housing programcalled Shelter Plus Care. It is a H.U.D. subsidized housing program forhomeless people with HIV-related disease; chronic substance abuse; or severemental illness.It is a pleasure to chat and reconnect with people from my own country,because for those of you who know the region of "New England" (Boston, NewHampshire, Maine, Vermont, etc.), it is quite un-African!Again, thank you.Sincerely,Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 21:46:31 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.Message-ID: < 9710040146.AA50586@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThanks to the Scottish inventor, Alexander baines, the world of faxingwill never disappear from our finger tips, but it will cost you somedough.Just a thought. Perhaps you can use "snail" mail instead - that is if youhave no access to a scanner. Maybe someone with a website could be able toscan the pages and upload them to the site to be available for any capableperson to download as a text file.Just some few possibilities that came to mind.Greetings to you and your loved ones toma Gassama. The Olympic city ofAtlanta says HELLO to you.Regards,Moe S. Jallow> Hi Latjor et al!> I have both the 1970 constitution and the draft constitution. I have> however been silent because I sense some difficulty (due to distance) in> making them available to those requesting it. If they were in electronic> form they could easily have been e-mailed. They are however hard copies> and it would take ages to photocopy them and thinking of typing them> gives me chills. What can I do? Any suggestions?> Buharry.> -------------------------------------------------------------------------> Gabriel Ndow wrote:> >> > Njaga, greetings:> > You wrote:> > >I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambian> >> > >constitutions. i must have missed it if and when it was> >> > >posted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee....> >> > > if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and al> >> > >those who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post it to> >> > >me????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh.> > +++> > A while back we did make an effort to have the> > 'Draft Constitution' in electronic form. I believe Sarian> > and Abdou (or Momodou?) might still have it. Mine has> > disappeared (so much for patriotism). I am not aware of anyone> > having a copy of the actual constitution in electronic form,> > however, there may be someone in the list who has a hardcopy> > of it. If so we would all (I think) like to have it. Perhaps> > the same effort we made with the Draft could be done with the> > actual operative one.> > Let me know when you know something.> >> > LatJor------------------------------Date: Sat, 4 Oct 1997 04:59:58 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:I was just flipping the tv channel to C-SPAN when I caught thelast few minutes of Wole Soyinka's speech at the WorldCivilization - Global 2000 Forum. The little I was able tocatch was quite relevant to our current discussion on religionand tolerance. Since I did not see the bulk of his presentation,it would be grossly unfair for me to make any attempt atsummarizing his speech. Perhaps someone else caught it and cando a better job than me, or know of a website where the entirespeech can be read (or forwarded to the 'Bush list').The problem of a few claiming to have direct access to DivineWill and its interpretation for the rest of humanity is oneof the fundamental problems the world has been facing. It hasbecome increasingly more manifested in recent times along withits attendant intolerance for those who are deemed as notworthy of Divine Grace.The problem of intolerance becomes more markedly when religionof one kind or another becomes associated with the state. Theentire state apparatus then gives weight to the whims of anImam or a Bishop, or some other such figure, to the demise of thesecular class. Many of our attitudes toward each other, basedon religious sentiments are learnt. A gambian muslim just doesnot wake up one day and say that gambian christians aredrunkards who eat pig and therefore should not be elected topolitical office (see Amadou's posting). Julbrew would not havemade it for as long as it did if it relied solely on thegambian christian community for its domestic market. It is awell known fact that, because of their shear numbers, there aremore gambian muslim beer drinkers than there are gambianchristian beer drinkers. In addition, many of my muslim friendsare pork eaters. Yet, the attitude. The learned reflex,is to point the finger at the Other. While I am using hereas example a muslim bias against christians based on the recent postingof Amadou's on the last elections, one can show many examplesof these biases held by christians against muslims andothers.The point I want to make is that religious intolerance can (andhas) torn apart the very fabric of a society. Remember Yugoslavia?The Bosnian know. It is also a learned behavior which isreinforced by the religious institutions. We may want to buryour heads in the sand and act surprised over the Ahmadiyyaincident, but as PMJ pointed out this is only one case out ofmany. The globalization of our nation-states is going to forceus to deal with this issue one way or the other. The acts of areligious fanatical group (of whatever orientation) in a remotecorner of the world is going to be known in the gambia withinan extremely short time and gambians will formulate opinionsand attitudes toward the group and their acts.Unless there is an effort at the pedagogical level to unlearnsome of these attitudes, and to learn the values that will takeus forward collectively as one gambia, I wonder what will becomeof the cloak we so affectionately surround ourselves with -"Gambia no problem".A quick study of the past 130 years of our dear beloved gambiawill quickly expose this fiction about gambians being areligiously tolerant people. Ask the Soninkes. Ask the Serers.As pessimistic as this piece may sound, I hope it will not beviewed as such. I am actually quite optimistic at our futurebecause this generation of gambians have the potential to solvemany of the problems we inherited. This is just one of them, solet us go to work on it.LatJor------------------------------Date: Sat, 4 Oct 1997 05:11:07 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThanks for th info Buharry. You could, if the suggestions Moegave are unworkable for you, mail a photocopy of the 1970 andDraft constitutions to me, Njaga or someone to dowhat Moe suggested. However, we still need to know if anyonehas a copy of the CURRENT constitution. I believe there werecertain parts of the Draft that were modified, so we shouldperhaps focus more on the current one being used in the House.(In addition to the 1970 one.)Perhaps this could be another resource to be placed in theGambiaNet repository.LatJor------------------------------Date: Sat, 4 Oct 1997 13:59:14 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: SubscriptionMessage-ID: < 01BCD0D1.DA1E6AA0@dddl.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCD0D1.DA3FFC60"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCD0D1.DA3FFC60Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableA big WELCOME to you,Awa in the Gambian Bantabaa, and take your seat.I =am sure you will find it most interesting.My regards to Ndey and little =Baks!Regards Basss!-----Original Message-----From: BAKSAWA@aol.com [SMTP: BAKSAWA@aol.com Sent: 02 IaCIi CaECaiE, 1418 04:23 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: SubscriptionThank you very much for accepting me in your "Bantaba".I lived in Banjul at Haddington Street. Prior to my depature from TheGambia, I worked at ActionAid The Gambia as an Administrative Assistant. =I am 35 years old; have a 6 1/2 year old son called Aboubacar (Baks); =andI''ve lived in the State of Maine for the past 9 1/2 years. I am =employed bythe City of Bangor Maine, and I coordinate a "Section 8" type housing =programcalled Shelter Plus Care. It is a H.U.D. subsidized housing program forhomeless people with HIV-related disease; chronic substance abuse; or =severemental illness. =20It is a pleasure to chat and reconnect with people from my own country,because for those of you who know the region of "New England" (Boston, =NewHampshire, Maine, Vermont, etc.), it is quite un-African! =20Again, thank you. =20Sincerely,Awa Sey------------------------------Date: Sat, 04 Oct 1997 15:48:28 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.Message-ID: < 3436C7BC.8E0@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Moe & Latjor!Thanks for the suggestions. Faxing the constitutions would be much moreexpensive than what they cost. I bought the draft constitution for 100Dalasis. The 1970 constitution I photocopied from a friend. The 1970constitution has 88 pages excluding the covers whilst the draftconstitution has 110 pages. Even photocopying them would take a lot oftime which I=B4m afraid I do not have now. However if either of you canscan them as you suggested, I=B4ll gladly send them to you provided I get=them back because I need them for reference.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Modou Jallow wrote:> => Thanks to the Scottish inventor, Alexander baines, the world of faxing> will never disappear from our finger tips, but it will cost you some> dough.> => Just a thought. Perhaps you can use "snail" mail instead - that is if y=ou> have no access to a scanner. Maybe someone with a website could be able=to> scan the pages and upload them to the site to be available for any capa=ble> person to download as a text file.> => Just some few possibilities that came to mind.> => Greetings to you and your loved ones toma Gassama. The Olympic city of> Atlanta says HELLO to you.> => Regards,> => Moe S. Jallow> => >> > Hi Latjor et al!> > I have both the 1970 constitution and the draft constitution. I ha=ve> > however been silent because I sense some difficulty (due to distance)=in> > making them available to those requesting it. If they were in electro=nic> > form they could easily have been e-mailed. They are however hard copi=es> > and it would take ages to photocopy them and thinking of typing them> > gives me chills. What can I do? Any suggestions?> > Buharry==2E> > ---------------------------------------------------------------------=----> > Gabriel Ndow wrote:> > >> > > Njaga, greetings:> > > You wrote:> > > >I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambian> > >> > > >constitutions. i must have missed it if and when it was> > >> > > >posted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee.==2E..> > >> > > > if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and =al> > >> > > >those who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post i=t to> > >> > > >me????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh.> > > +++> > > A while back we did make an effort to have the> > > 'Draft Constitution' in electronic form. I believe Sarian> > > and Abdou (or Momodou?) might still have it. Mine has> > > disappeared (so much for patriotism). I am not aware of anyone> > > having a copy of the actual constitution in electronic form,> > > however, there may be someone in the list who has a hardcopy> > > of it. If so we would all (I think) like to have it. Perhaps> > > the same effort we made with the Draft could be done with the> > > actual operative one.> > > Let me know when you know something.> > >> > > LatJor> >------------------------------Date: Sat, 04 Oct 1997 14:02:39 -0400From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie < NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Rumours.Message-ID: < s4364c87.022@gwmail.kysu.edu Friends,I think it is high time forus Gambians abroad and those athome to start speaking up for ourown safety and freedom.I have been hearing rumors aboutthe inhumane way our so calledfellow African Arabian brothershave been mistreating Gambiansleaving in their countries and evenin our own country as theiremployees. One thing we Gambiansfail to realize is that thesepeople are always following theirinterests and once they get it,they will be done with us. Pleasedo not get me wrong now, there aregood and evil people in every race,but some are more extreme than theothers. A case in point is the timewhen our president went to one ofthe Arabian countries and had tobuy his own people back for $1000dollars for each person. This isthe most callous thing I have everheard since the end of slavery. Iwould even give these people theirdue, because it is their countryand they have their own laws withregards to certain cases like this,but it doesn't even justify theirinhumane acts. Anyway we Gambianshave to know that there are theseArabs and Lebanese in our countryand they try, or even do behavethis same way. I believe, weshould never put up with this andshould put a stop to it.There was a time when the owner ofAtsons(Adnan) slapped one of hisworkers and the case was taken tothe labor department which ended upin the police department and wasfinally silence with nothing done.Who knows what happened ? As usualmay be he paid off someone in thepolice department and the case wasclosed. This is what we should notallow at all. We are selling ourown brothers to the enemy who camein our country with intention ofmaking money (which I don't haveany problem with), but alsotreating us as slaves or peopleinferior to them.Aliens in the Gambia are given moreprivileges than us Gambians. Thisis why they treat us anyhow andwill always get away with it. Ifonly we realize how painful anddegrading it is to go to a place(Casino) and non Gambians look atyou as if you are in a wrong placein your own country. This isunheard of. The Gambia is not theUS.Anyway there are more and more ofthem coming from Senegal, LiberiaSierra Leone and so forth, butplease let us act now and ask theGambia government to make andenforce new laws for these foreignpeople, who intend to have and openbusinesses in our country for thebenifit, interest and well being ofthe Gambian people as theiremployees.Thank YouNdey Fatou.------------------------------Date: Sat, 4 Oct 1997 14:28:21 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RumorsMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIPa-Mambuna:Are you referring to the incident that occurred back in June, oris this more recent? If it is the former then yes several UDPmembers were arrested and TORTURED by the NIA I suppose for theirpolitical beliefs. The matter was being investigated by thegovernment but I have not heard of any news regarding this mattersince.Perhaps others in the list could furnish us with an update.There is a video (in the U.S.) circulating of these victims whichI saw. The scars on their bodies remind me of Apartheid SouthAfrica. Unfortunately I have not been able to secure a copy.LatJorOn Wed, 1 Oct 1997, PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG wrote:> Fellow List Members,> I heard that K.K.Barrow (kombo south candidate for Lawyer Darbo's> party) and Mr. Sandang Bojang(Gunjur) were recently arrested and> detained for organising a meeting some where in the kombo south region.> Some even said they were totured. Can anyone justify this rumors> especially our members from the base? I pray and hope that Allah, the> guidance, guide our leaders towards the common good of all.> GOD BLESS> Pa-Mambuna, Lexington------------------------------Date: Sat, 4 Oct 1997 19:32:47 -0400 (EDT)From: Hous@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rumours.Message-ID: < 971004193242_-1463452734@emout11.mail.aol.com I am not speaking for sister Ndeye Fatou but I have heard alot about somethese Lebanese.I am a sarahulay and most my family once lived in SierraLeone.Belief me these people told me a lot about some of these Lebanese.Theeconomic of Sierra Leone has a lot to do with some of the Lebanese.theyvirtually controled the then Siaka Steven government.They smuggled out allthe from Sierra Leone.Some of our Gambians who were then involved in thediamond business suffered a lot from the hands of those Lebanese .IfLebanese suspect any one is involved in smuggling diamond ,they would reportyou to the authorities .Mostly it will boil down to paying hefty fines orbribes.We should not let them infiltrate our government. Some of them arereally unscrupulous.Let's watch out for some of them.Not all of them arebad.Sister Nedeye Fatou could you be little bit about the country whereGambians were enslaved.------------------------------Date: Sat, 4 Oct 1997 19:40:43 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rumours.Message-ID: < 971004194041_38067409@emout02.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:(1) To Latjor, I do have a copy of the tape in question. I can let you keepit for a while when I visit Atlanta.(2) On the "rumours" relating to foreigners in The Gambia:How do we expect to be treated abroad if we are lumping groups of foreignerstogether and holding them responsible for the purported misdeeds of a few?Why not cite specific cases instead of saying the Lebanese, Liberians,Sierra Leonians, etc. ?If the fundamental rights of Gambians are violated by (for argument sake) theKuwaitis, does that make "Arabs" responsible? Do we have the facts about thesituations mentioned before talking about what actions to take?I believe these are the kinds of questions we need to address to avoidcreating any anti-immigrant hysteria in The Gambia. Afterall, some of us aredescendants of immigrants (a Sierra Leonean, in my case).Peace!Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Sat, 04 Oct 1997 20:39:11 -0500From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Subscription -ReplyMessage-ID: < s436a995.058@wpo.it.luc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inlineAwa Sey,Welcome! I hope you find the list as interesting and educational as Ihave. Give a big hug to Baks for me.Cousin Ndey------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 00:28:22 -0400 (EDT)From: BAKSAWA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Subscription -ReplyMessage-ID: < 971005002821_1098991180@emout15.mail.aol.com Cousin:Thanks again for being such a good samaritan!I am having a wonderful time catching up on Gambian politics and currentevents.Baks and I love you, and we look forward to seeing you at Thanksgiving.Please say hello to Alhajie and Abdou.------------------------------Date: Sun, 05 Oct 1997 02:00:23 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: RumorsMessage-ID: < 34372CF7.2CBE@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr. Ndow,I did hear about the incident that occured in June. This one, I heard,happened a few days age. May be folks back home can furnish us with theinfo.Thanks,GOD BLESS!Pa-Mambuna, Lexington.Gabriel Ndow wrote:> Pa-Mambuna:> Are you referring to the incident that occurred back in June, or> is this more recent? If it is the former then yes several UDP> members were arrested and TORTURED by the NIA I suppose for their> political beliefs. The matter was being investigated by the> government but I have not heard of any news regarding this matter> since.> Perhaps others in the list could furnish us with an update.> There is a video (in the U.S.) circulating of these victims which> I saw. The scars on their bodies remind me of Apartheid South> Africa. Unfortunately I have not been able to secure a copy.> LatJor------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 01:29:33 +0100From: "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rumours.Message-ID: < B0000008930@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitHi Ndey Fatou,You may not be in The Gambia but your entire article and analysis istrue..This is Pa Musa and I will have to get Paps to e-mail you..I waswondering when you were gonna get on line as it seems there is a lot of KSUfolks on the gambia-l..good to hear from youpmj----------> From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie < NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Rumours.> Date: Saturday, October 04, 1997 7:02 PM------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 01:49:41 +0100From: "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:IntroductionMessage-ID: < B0000008931@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitHi Omadi,Welcome aboard..are you Zainab Jallow's former classmate at GHS?? cos ifyou are then I know you quite well then..if not still..Congrats and good tohear you have graduated and are gainfully employed..Welcome to Gambia-Lpmj----------> From: omadi green < omadi@hotmail.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re:Introduction> Date: Friday, October 03, 1997 11:18 AM> Hi People,> It is good to be able re-enlist myself to this prestigeous group.> My name is Omadi Diarra, a former pupil of Gambia High School, I have> graduated from The University Of Hull in June with a degree in> Electronic Engineering. I am currently working for IBM(uk) and I hope> that I will be to make a positive contribution to the forum.> respect!!> Omadi> e-mail:Omadi@hotmail> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 88************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 1.68 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |