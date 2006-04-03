|
Momodou
Denmark
10393 Posts
|
|
Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 15:31:42
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 88
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
2) SIGNING OFF
by "A BITTAYE" <mae96ab@wye.ac.uk>
3) Re: The '******' word and the dictionary 'makers' (fwd)
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
4) New Member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
5) New member
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
6) Re: New member
by ASJanneh@aol.com
7) Of Ethnicity, Religion, & Homeland
by ASJanneh@aol.com
8) Re: New member
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
9) RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)
by Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
10) RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)
by "NJAGA JAGNE" <jagnen25@hotmail.com>
11) NEW MEMBER
by MJagana@aol.com
12) Re: NEW MEMBER
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
13) Re: please...
by "YAYA S. SISAY" <sisayy@wabash.edu>
14) Re: please...
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
15) bush list
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
16) RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
17) Fw: Predicting e-mail traffic
by "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
18) WARNING!!!!!
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
19) Re: Copyright issues ...
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
20) Re: Fw: Predicting e-mail traffic
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
21) Re: bush list
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
22) new member
by ANNIE BITTAYE <AB063147@gwmail.kysu.edu>
23) Re: bush list
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
24) Re: new member
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
25) Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (APIC) Distribution List
by "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
26) Re: WARNING!!!!!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
27) (Fwd) Gambia-kontakt
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
28) Re: Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (AP
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
29) Re: Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (AP
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
30) HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.
by "NJAGA JAGNE" <jagnen25@hotmail.com>
31) Re: The different topics lately on Gambia-L
by "<PMJ@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
32) Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impass
by Hous@aol.com
33) Re: Copyright issues ...
by Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
34) Re: WARNING!!!!!
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
35) Re: WARNING!!!!!
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
36) Re: (Fwd) Gambia-kontakt
by Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
37) Intriduction
by Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
38) long and touching
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
39) Re: Introduction
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
40) Just a hint?
by "<TGR@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
41) Re: Copyright issues ...
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
42) RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impass
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
43) New Member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
44) Rumors
by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
45) Addition to the list
by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
46) Re: Addition to the list
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
47) Re: Copyright issues ...
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
48) Re: Intriduction
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
49) Re: Of Ethnicity, Religion, & Homeland
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
50) Re: bush list
by Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM>
51) RE: Barry Mahon VS.Bush List (Marriage of Inconvenience!)
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
52) Gambia in the News (Oct. 2)
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
53) Re: Gambia in the News (Oct. 2)
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
54) Re: Subscription
by Ndey Drammeh <NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu>
55) WHAT IS IN THE FUTURE FOR MAMA AFRICA?
by Hous@aol.com
56) This Barry Thing ...
by "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
57) The bad and the good
by Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
58) Re:Introduction
by "omadi green" <omadi@hotmail.com>
59) New listmember
by "Theodor Stenevang" <stenevang@hotmail.com>
60) Re: Subscription
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
61) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
62) Gambia in the News (3 Oct.)
by "Latir Downes-Thomas" <latir@earthlink.net>
63) RE: Gambia in the News (3 Oct.)
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
64) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
65) Re: Subscription
by BAKSAWA@aol.com
66) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
67) Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
68) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
69) RE: Subscription
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
70) Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
71) Rumours.
by Ndey Fatou Jabbie <NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu>
72) Re: Rumors
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
73) Re: Rumours.
by Hous@aol.com
74) Re: Rumours.
by ASJanneh@aol.com
75) RE: Subscription -Reply
by Ndey Drammeh <NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu>
76) Re: Subscription -Reply
by BAKSAWA@aol.com
77) Re: Rumors
by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
78) Re: Rumours.
by "<PMJ@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
79) Re:Introduction
by "<PMJ@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 28 Sep 1997 10:23:11 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)
Message-ID: <01BCCBF8.92580060@kolls567>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCBF8.9271F100"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCBF8.9271F100
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Okay, Mr.Jallow,my depression is now gone.Its been really refreshing =
reading your hard hitting straight talk,and we hope to hear from you =
again when something explosive pops up again.
But ,in the meantime,take care and keep up the good work down there,and =
the same to Torstein!
Regards Bassss!
-----Original Message-----
From: <PMJ@COMMIT.GM> [SMTP:gambia-l@commit.gm]
Sent: 26 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 01:17 O
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
i will stop here for now but Bass I hope I have reassured you that Home =
is
still a place to be proud of in terms of religious harmony...
pmj
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 28 Sep 1997 14:30:05 GMT0BST
From: "A BITTAYE" <mae96ab@wye.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: SIGNING OFF
Message-ID: <795FC9210C@lister.wye.ac.uk>
It has been a great pleasure being a member of this lively and educating
group. However, time has come for me to bid you farewell. I
have completed my programme of study and I'm leaving for home.
Thank you all especially the active members who keep the bantaba
alive. As Bass would say, "Keep the good work down there".
On that note, I wish to commend the list managers and request to be
un-subscribed with immediate effect. Thanks!!!!
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 03:20:59 -0700
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The '******' word and the dictionary 'makers' (fwd)
Message-ID: <342F810B.21FD@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi!
Is it realistic to expect dictionary makers to delete the word
"******" from dictionaries? Is it realistic to expect that deleting the
word from the dictionary would reduce its usage? Is campaigning to have
the word deleted from dictionaries not a waste of resources?
Most of the dictionary makers I would assume are whites some of whom I
would assume are racist. To expect some of the racist dictionary makers
to delete their pet word for referring to darker peoples out of a pure
sense of goodwill is wishful thinking in my opinion. They can always
motivate their reluctance to remove the word. There are many words in
the dictionary which are distasteful to many people. The dictionary
makers can always say that they cannot remove all the words which are
distasteful to people because of one reason or another.
Removing the word from the dictionary cannot in my opinion reduce its
usage. I don=B4t think that most of the people who use the word learnt it=
from the dictionary. The illiterate/semi-illiterate users of the word
would probably never have opened a dictionary yet some of them use the
word more often when referring to darker peoples than any other word.
I think that the resources being used to campaign for the removal of
the word from the dictionaries should be used to motivate darker peoples
to refuse to accept the word as an insult. "******" in my opinion is a
state of mind or being. If one feels in one way or the other that one is
a ******, one would take offense when the word is used when referring to
him/her. If one however refuses to take offense when the word is used
believing instead in one=B4s dignity and equal worth, the sting would be
taken out of the word. =
In Sweden, one of the derogatory terms for darker peoples is
"svartskalle" which refers to a person=B4s black head/hair. I would not
take offense when one calls me a "svartskalle" because I have black
hair. It is a reality. If they are blond, I=B4ll call them "blondskalle".=
If they do not take offense in being blond, why should I take offense in
having black hair? I am not ashamed of my black hair.
To cut the story short, I think that the campaign to remove "******"
from the dictionary should be reconsidered. The campaign should instead
be diverted to motivate darker peoples to refuse to feel insulted when
called ******. Effective but rather unrealistic (at the moment, anyway)
alternatives would be to control all the dictionary publishing plants or
control the English language or brainwash all the people who use the
word to stop using it.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
Modou Jallow wrote:
> =
> Here is another forwarded message from a friend of mine name Seewoo fro=
the
> Sierra leonean List.
> =
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
> =
> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=
=3D
> Forwarded message:
> > From owner-leonenet@MITVMA.MIT.EDU Fri Sep 26 15:21:55 1997
> > Priority: normal
> > X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail v3.22
> > Message-Id: <4E89460830@omega.statistik.uni-dortmund.de>
> > Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 19:43:03 +0200
> > Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.=
EDU>
> > Sender: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.ED=
U>
> > From: "Osman A. Sankoh" <SANKOH@OMEGA.STATISTIK.UNI-DORTMUND.DE>
> > Subject: The '******' word and the dictionary 'makers'
> > To: LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU
> >
> > > This article was forwared to me from a friend.
> > > I hope that Mallam will have his own ideas :-))).
> > > Regards,
> > > Seewoo
> >
> > Lieber Seewoo, thanks so much for the article.
> >
> > Yes indeed, such can't pass through my eyes without comment.
> > In the first place, one would state with emphasis that the
> > dictionary 'writers' and 'makers' are predominantly white
> > people. I will select a few sections of the publishers'
> > response and comment.
> >
> > > "Anyone can be a ******, A ****** is any ignorant
> > > person," Kathryn Williams, curator at the Museum of
> > > African American History in Flint, Mich, always
> > > explained.
> >
> > Ignorant Kathryn Williams indeed!
> >
> > > When the boy returned, he read with disappoiment,
> > > "1: a black person 2: ...member of any dark-skinned
> > > race."
> >
> > > Williams was apalled.
> >
> > That's the logical outcome.
> >
> > > gather enough support from NAACP chapters and Black
> > > media to demand a revision. She asks that letters
> > > be sent to the:
> >
> > I will definitely send a letter or simply send this E-mail
> > to
> >
> > > Language Research Service
> > > Merriam-Webster Inc.
> > > Box 281
> > > Springfield, MA 01102 or
> > > call (413) 734-3134
> >
> > A similar action is underway in Germany by hundreds of
> > societies comprising the now called AFRO-GERMANS. Like
> > their American counterparts, the Afro-Germans never
> > bothered about the plight of the black man in Germany until
> > it became apparent that they are treated as 'misfits' in
> > the society more than the black man himself. The black man
> > knows that he has just come here for a specific purpose and
> > that this is not his country. The Afro-Germans who are born
> > and bred here are treated just like any of us. They 'feel'
> > the pinch more than we really do. Their parents (the
> > German spouses of an Africans) are often looked at with
> > contempt by their German brothers and sisters for 'messing'
> > themselves up with Africans to the extent of getting 'half-
> > caste' children.
> >
> > The word 'Neger' (in German) is still in school textbooks.
> > I gave an example on Leonenet recently regarding the
> > school reader of my daughter. The Afro-German societies
> > have written letters of protest to publishers of school
> > books all over Germany to withdraw books in circulation
> > which contain the abusive word and to ensure that new books
> > are free from it. There is some amount of success because
> > German teachers are supporting this action.
> >
> > I was terrified with anger yesterday when I was reading a
> > recent publication of my statistics professors Kraemer and
> > Trenkler here at Dortmund. These guys have a best seller
> > which is already in its ninth reprint eventhough it was
> > first published in February 1996. I am now working with
> > them for a Book Two. But yesterday, I decided to take a
> > look at the first and my eyes almost burst out when I saw
> > this in German:
> >
> > The ******s were treated more humanly by the
> > Europeans than by the Arabs. In Arab countries
> > African ****** slaves were castrated
> > and as a result there is hardly any offsprings
> > of ****** slaves in those countries.
> >
> > The two will not be in Dortmund for a while. You would be
> > right if you guessed that I will confront both of them
> > about this. I will make copies of that page and distribute
> > to all Afro-German societies in Germany and ask that
> > they write to my profs.
> >
> > > Stephen Perrault
> > > Senior Editor
> > > Merriam-Webster, Incorporated
> > >
> > > We hope you will forgive us for making this response less individua=
l
> > > and more formulaic than our usual correspondence. The volume of ma=
il
> > > generated by the brief piece in "Emerge" has forced us to take a
> > > general approach.
> >
> > This 'formulaic' response is deliberate. I am very certain
> > that it will not sufficiently answer all the questions that
> > people ask.
> >
> > > The first point we want to make is that the entry for "******" in
> > > Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary, Tenth Edition, contains a
> > > very important part, a usage paragraph, that the magazine did not
> > > show you:
> > >
> > > usage "******" in senses 1 and 2 can be found in the works of such
> > > writers of the past as Joseph Conrad, Mark Twain, and Charles Dicke=
ns,
> > > but it now ranks as perhaps the most offensive and inflammatory rac=
ial
> > > slur in English. Its use by and among Blacks is not always intende=
d
> > > or taken as offensive, but, except in sense 3, it is otherwise a wo=
rd
> > > expressive of racial hatred and bigotry.
> >
> > This paragraph is intended to explain the usuage of the
> > word as defined in 1. and 2. Both definitions are flawed.
> > If the word MUST, at all cost, be kept in a dictionary, as
> > explained below, then definitions 1. and 2. MUST be altered
> > as follows:
> >
> > 1. a racially motivated offensive/abusive term used on a
> > black person by a white person in order to provoke the
> > former about the enslaving of his/her ancestors by the
> > ancestors of the latter.
> >
> > 2. a racially motivated offensive/abusive term used on any
> > dark-skinned person by a white person in order to
> > provoke the former about the enslaving of his/her
> > ancestors by the ancestors of the latter.
> >
> > When dictionaries define the word this way, they will help
> > a little white boy in several ways: he will not call his
> > good black friends so; he will tell his parents not to use
> > the word because it is abusive.
> >
> > I am saying this because I have found out in Germany that
> > most of the children do not know that 'Neger' is abusive.
> > Even a lot of grown-ups don't really know that. They feel
> > that blacks are 'Neger' and that is all. Consequently, the
> > dictionary definitions given merely add to the ignorance.
> > The usuage paragraph doesn't help much since a person
> > looking for the meaning of the word in a hurry wouldn't
> > bother to read that paragraph.
> >
> > > We believe that this constitutes a strong, clear
> > > statement about the actual status of this word in usage
> > > today.
> >
> > You are right but your definitions are flawed!
> >
> > > Please bear in mind as you consider these definitions of "******"
> > > that we are defining the meanings of a word, not describing groups =
of
> > > people.
> >
> > You don't mean what you are saying. You know very well that
> > you can't separate the two in this case.
> >
> > > The difference is of crucial importance. We are not
> > > saying that if one is a member of a dark-skinned race
> > > one should consider oneself a ******.
> >
> > You can't run out of this. You are 'not saying' but that's
> > what you want people to understand.
> >
> > > Such an attitude is totally abhorrent to us!
> >
> > Is it? Then re-define your definitions since they have even
> > caused you to prepare a formulaic response.
> >
> > > We are saying that some people (sick or misguided
> > > people, in all likelihood) currently use the word
> > > "******" and others
> >
> > No, you have not said this. It is not sufficient to
> > explain to those who write to you. You'd better make
> > your definition adequate in your dictionary and you will
> > see that those letters will stop coming.
> >
> > > (like Joseph
> > > Conrad, Mark Twain, and Charles Dickens, mentioned in the usage
> > > paragraph above, whose writings reflect many of the attitudes of
> > > their time) have used it in the past and when the word is used by
> > > such people it generally refers to either a black person or a membe=
r
> > > of some other dark-skinned people.
> >
> > Well, there you go! You didn't mean to describe groups of
> > people. Now, you are talking about 'referring' to them.
> > The sooner you fish out the very evident discrepancy here
> > the better it will be for you and for all of us.
> >
> > > We have often been told by correspondents that at some time "******=
"
> > > meant an ignorant or shiftless person of any race.
> >
> > You don't need any documented evidence of this. You know
> > that it is NOT true. Perhaps if you include a short
> > paragraph in your dictionary about the history of the word,
> > just as you have done for its usage, you will see 'clearly'
> > that '******' is deliberately a misuse of 'Negro' by the
> > inhuman slave masters. Come on! Read a little bit of
> > history.
> >
> > > We have no
> > > evidence in our files of citations (a citation being simply an
> > > example of an English word in context) that "******" is used with
> > > such a meaning. If you have actual evidence of this, especially in=
> > > print, we would be very glad to have you pass it along. Please
> > > remember that a dictionary cannot assign meanings to words; it can
> > > only record the meanings that people actually use.
> >
> > This confirms that your definitions are flawed. The people
> > use ****** for a purpose and this use is not reflected in
> > your definitions.
> >
> > > We do not believe that we would be doing anything positive about
> > > racism by removing the entries for "******" and other offensive wor=
ds
> > > from the dictionary.
> >
> > I don't think that the word should be removed from the
> > dictionary. People who have written to you have probably
> > expressed disgust at your inability to 'record' the correct
> > use of the word by people.
> >
> > > We cannot make offensive words pass out of
> > > existence by leaving them out of the dictionary; we can merely dama=
ge
> > > the integrity of the dictionary.
> >
> > See comment above.
> >
> > > People do not learn these words from
> > > the dictionary, nor do they refrain from using the words until they=
> > > have checked a dictionary to see whether the words are entered. The=
> > > dictionary really has little to do with the use of these words exce=
pt
> > > to record it and to tell the truth about its offensiveness.
> >
> > Look, the dictionary is written by a set of people. In this
> > case, you would do me and all previous writers a favour if
> > could convince us that your decision to falsely 'record' the
> > use of the word is not racially motivated.
> >
> > > I hope I have persuaded you that we are behaving responsibly as
> > > dictionary makers in our handling of words like "******," and I tha=
nk
> > > you for giving me the opportunity to explain.
> >
> > You have not behaved responsibly as dictionary makers. We
> > know that in preparing the final pages of the dictionary,
> > you asked other people and refered to previous works. What
> > you have done in this case is simply produce a copy of the
> > definitions of a dead white racist editor.
> >
> > Mallam O.
> >
> >
> > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
> > Osman A. Sankoh (A TOMLINSONIAN!)
> > (Environmental and Ecological Statistics)
> > Department of Statistics, University of Dortmund
> > Postfach 500 500, D-44221 Dortmund
> > Germany
> > Tel.: +49 231 755 4391, Fax : +49 231 755 5303
> > (HOME: Tel/Fax: +49 231 728 2695)
> > e-mail: sankoh@omega.statistik.uni-dortmund.de
> > =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=
=3D
> >
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 07:19:20 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <19970929051928.AAA16000@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Symerre Grey-Johnson has been added to the list. Welcome to
Gambia-l Symerre, please send a brief introduction to
gambia-l@u.washington.edu
regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 08:34:34 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970929073434.00706210@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
List Managers!
Kindly subscribe Joe Ndiaye to the list. Address:
joe.ndiaye@simrad.no.
Thanks,
Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 05:03:07 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <970929050305_930433196@emout20.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l:
Joe NDiaye added. Welcome, Mr. NDiaye; brief introduction expected.
Amadou Scattred Janneh
(from Gunjur, not Kartong or SerreKunda)
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 06:23:39 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Of Ethnicity, Religion, & Homeland
Message-ID: <970929062339_1931314219@emout09.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l:
I was in The Gambia during the last legislative elections, and some of my
observations may underscore the many topics we discussed on the List relating
to ethnicity (or tribe, as some would say), religion, and what I would term
"homeland."
The legislative campaign in Kombo South attracted a great deal of national
attention and I was able to attend meetings of both the UDP and APRC in
Gunjur. What made the race of any interest?
(1) Ethnicity/Religion: The ruling party (APRC)'s candidate was Paul Mendy,
a Manjak and Catholic, in a predominantly Mandinka and Muslim district. The
selection of Mendy caused a rift within the ranks of the APRC in the area.
Suddenly, many who campaigned vigorously for Jammeh during the presidential
race switched allegiances. Some claimed that they could not stand idly by to
see the seat handed to a Manjak "drunkard". Still some thought the Catholic
church was behind his choice and that they may end up meeting their MP in
church. Another group suggested that the nomination was undemocratic; and
that Mendy was selected by the APRC simply to have token representation for
ethnic/tribal minorities in the parliament at the expense of fairplay. A few
observed that the APRC was also breaking with tradition by looking for a
representative outside of Gunjur.
During one of the UDP meetings, speaker after speaker lashed out at the
Manjak: referring to how "cowardly" they were during the liberation war in
Guinea-Bissau, and so on. Apparently, there was at least one Manjak speaker
who seemed to reiterate everything negative that was said about his group,
even to the point of saying that they do not deserve to be in the
legislature. To make matters worse, some local Manjak attended APRC meetings
drunk.
What I found baffling was why the UDP did not place emphasis on the strengths
of their candidate rather than on irrelevant distinctions. The UDP
candidate, Kebba Barrow (KKB), in my estimation was the best person for the
job. He had been involved in many Southern Kombo communities for quite a
while; he is educated and has substantial knowledge; he is well travelled and
was considered by many (at least in Gunjur) as a very honest guy.
THE JOKES
Well, this played nicely into the hands of our Sukuta brethren. Suddenly
there were jokes that a pig was brought to the Gunjur mosque during an APRC
meeting. And folks from Gunjur were called "Butaakaloes," etc.
(2) Homeland/Hometown : There were those who supported Mendy regardless of
his ethnicity or religion (but simply because he was the ruling party's
choice). They vowed to vote for even a mouse if nominated by the
powers-that-be. Of course, many of his followers saw better qualities in the
guy.
Those Gunjurians who supported Mendy came under bitter attack. Distinctions
were made between Gunjur Din'golu and Gunjur N'kolu. The latter were not
considered true citizens and were held responsible for the "problems" of the
area. The charges were directed at individuals/families who have been in
Gunjur for a long time or generations (including mine: grandpa, Ernest
Scattred, emigrated from Sierra Leone). What does it take to be a native of
any place?
(3) Violence & Intimidation: Threats of violence played a role in the
campaign. The APRC or its supporters used the threat of violence to keep
many folks in line. And after the electoral results were announced, troops
were called in to protect APRC militants while they paraded in Gunjur, the
UDP's stronghold in the constituency. The forces got involved in ways that
clearly sent a message that they were on the side of the government.
The entire process left me depressed.
Comments welcome.
Amadou Scattred Janneh
(could not sleep, too much "attaya"; I still LOVE Gunjur)
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 13:02:13 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970929120213.006fba00@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>Gambia-l:
>
>Joe NDiaye added. Welcome, Mr. NDiaye; brief introduction expected.
>
>Amadou Scattred Janneh
>(from Gunjur, not Kartong or SerreKunda)
Joe!
Welcome to Gambia-l. Am sure you'll fine this place interesting - many words
to hear and many people (known and unknown) to meet.
Have a nice stay.
Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 08:48:19 -0400
From: Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)
Message-ID: <C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD27@Cry1.prc.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Francis:
I have seven definites who feel very strongly on this issue and we can
put the word out for more people to be signatories on any petition
drive. Momodou Jagana is ready, you are ready - Gambia-l members,
please make your feelings known on this so we take it where it needs to
go.
Ya Soffie
> With enough support, I certainly would be ready to act on this
> matter...
>
> - Francis
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 15:27:38 PDT
From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <jagnen25@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)
Message-ID: <19970929222739.24243.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
-
>
>Francis:
>
>I have seven definites who feel very strongly on this issue and we can
>put the word out for more people to be signatories on any petition
>drive. Momodou Jagana is ready, you are ready - Gambia-l members,
>please make your feelings known on this so we take it where it needs to
>go.
>
>Ya Soffie
>
>> With enough support, I certainly would be ready to act on this
>> matter...
>>
>> - Francis
>>
>>
>
ya soffie,
i am behind on so many issues here. Will you
please enlighten me as to exactly what issue we are ready on.
you can mail me private at jagnen@hotmail.com.
n j a g a j a g n e.
**********************************************************************
To my fellow gambia-l'ers...
bear with me. another week is here. the last one went by in
a flash. i had intended to be more participative and i still
intend to. i hope to do this week, all i wanted last week
and then some.today, i only got an hour before i have to get
going again..... i will have more time tommorow. i will try
to catch up on my reading at least of your postings. i hope
to really contribute tommorow.
i had hoped to write a contribution to the International
Students' Association Newsletter about our I.S.A. here at
kentucky state university. I had hoped to write about
N'Fankhona Dlamini; former I.S.A. President and current k.s.u.
Student Government Association President. i had hoped to
contribute to this newsletter, his having to go to jail (along
with some others) for standing up for all students' right and
excercising his, to peacefully assembly outside the student life
building after a party on campus. Their court date has beenn
reset to november 11th and we all hope to be there to attend.
the best thing the judge can do is dismiss the charges and
call for the suspension of these student-unfriendly cops. the
charges (failure to dispass), carry up to a thousand dollar
fine if they are convicted.
********************************************
I am also requesting to anybody who can, to post me the
present constitution of The Yahya regime, and the old one
also. I think it is a shame on me that i am studying the
American constitution so avidly in my criminal justice classes
and not know anything about the Gambian constitution. even if
it is dictatorial and undemocratic.
**
never forget to have fun....
there is a man i see around k.s.u. campus who always has a
smile on his face. i wonder what his secret for happiness is.
******* i believe in the inherent goodness of all man and
womankind.....
n j a g a.............
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 22:31:03 -0400 (EDT)
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: NEW MEMBER
Message-ID: <970929222232_1530362773@emout11.mail.aol.com>
Dear Gambia L,
Kindly add Satang Janneh - Jallow to the list, her email is satalf@aol.com
momodou J
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 23:53:53 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: NEW MEMBER
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970929234627.10861C-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Greetings:
Back from a short trip to N.C.
Lamin Marenah and Satang Janneh-Jallow have been added.
Welcome and plese send your intros to the group. Our address
is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
++++++++++++++++++
What is all this talk between Gunjur/Kartong/Serekunda(Sukuru
Kunda? All these wanna-be capital cities had better watch out
for the Banjulians in this list. The capital city of the
entire Gambia is still BANJUL. Perhaps we should close the
bridge at Saro for a few weeks. On second thoughts this will
not be necessary since the Sukuru kunda guys have volunteered
to do this for us.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 29 Sep 1997 23:12:30 -0500 (EST)
From: "YAYA S. SISAY" <sisayy@wabash.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: please...
Message-ID: <B551FE4DA6@scholar.wabash.edu>
Hi folks, I submited one of my friends name to the list but he not
getting any mails, so can ya all please double-check with the system.
He has been a member for almost 2 weeks now. His email address is
Jagnem@wabash.edu.
Thank you!
Yaya!
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 07:13:12 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: "YAYA S. SISAY" <sisayy@wabash.edu>, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: please...
Message-ID: <19970930051328.AAD11382@LOCALNAME>
Hello Yaya,
I have added your friend again. Sorry for the first time because I
saw that there was a space between the rest of the e-mail and the edu
which has caused the error.
Let me know if he is not receiving mails.
Momodou Camara
On 29 Sep 97 at 23:12, YAYA S. SISAY wrote:
> Hi folks, I submited one of my friends name to the list but he not
> getting any mails, so can ya all please double-check with the
> system. He has been a member for almost 2 weeks now. His email
> address is Jagnem@wabash.edu. Thank you!
> Yaya!
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 01:51:35 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: bush list
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970930014301.11458A-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Comrades:
Any news from the home front? Please send these to my private
mail box. Especially info on the Casamance situation.
We must make this work so let's meet at our agreed upon location.
Those who wish to enlist need to send their names to the
designated person(s). Sarian, have you chosen an alias name
yet?
We should also bring a 'balo' player with us to kindle our
warrior spirits. (No bagpipe player PLEASE!)
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 01:54:31 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970930015317.11458B-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Interested but need to be refreshed as to the what/why/how
of this issue.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 01:46:03 -0500
From: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Fw: Predicting e-mail traffic
Message-ID: <199709300650.BAA00432@tower.itis.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi folks,
i'm forwarding this thing in the hope you share my amusement at the lengths
to which some people will go to intellectualize stuff! please check out
the technicality of the answer to the question about how to predict traffic
on a mailing list. remember the moral of the story: be careful what you
pray for, you just might get it. i mean, i wonder whether the guy who
asked the question in the first place ever anticipated such intense
statistiscal analysis. the bottom line: be careful what you ask!
the question was asked on list List-Managers mailing list. also, there are
some few abbreviations that might need translating for some:
OTOH -- On The Other Hand
FWIW -- For What It's Worth
and please note the quote at the end of the reply. it's really cool.
have a great day!
Katim
--------------------------- Start of forwarded Stuff
---------------------------------------
----------
> From: John Kahila >
> To: list-managers@GreatCircle.COM
> Subject: Re: Predicting e-mail traffic
> Date: Monday, September 29, 1997 9:01 PM
>
> On Sat, 27 Sep 1997 11:34:12 -0700 (PDT), Sam Brooks
>wrote:
>
> >Hi,
> >
> >Have there been any studies to predict the amount of traffic
> >a discussion list will generate, based on the number of subscribers?
> >
> >e.g. will 1,000 listmembers generate 150 posts per day,
> > sort of thing.
>
> Not that I know of. Getting the necessary data (specifically the number
> of subscribers at any given time) might be tricky unless the list-owner
> kept really good history. One could sample with "who", though; might
> make an interesting project.
>
> OTOH I recently did a curve-fitting exercise for "bytes archived per
> month" on another Majordomo list that's been around for a few years, and
> could reasonably be expected to have stable growth. The resulting model
> was very close to linear. (Probably "really" exponential. The
> second-order coefficient was large enough to take notice of, but still
> small; there didn't seem to be any value in a higher-order polynomial
> fit.) The fit seemed pretty good, and I was mildly surprised at not
> finding any "September effect" in the residuals.
>
> FWIW the model gave roughly 0.00032T^2 + 0.4T, where T is days from list
> inception and size is measured in K. Clearly these numbers would be
> different for other lists.
>
> john k
>
> --
> Our view of life's misleading but of course we have bad seats
> - William Gaddis, _JR_
--------------------------- End of forwarded Stuff
-----------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 09:35:40 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: WARNING!!!!!
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970930083540.006fb12c@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
ORDERING ART WORK FROM MOMODOU CEESAY VIA INTERNET
--------------------------------------------------
G-Lers!
I would like to share my experience from ordering artwork of Momodou Ceesay
(Gambian) through the internet. For about 4 months now I have ordered 2 art
works for a total cost of $115 via www.afrika.com/ceesay/ (a home page of
one BOSAH). After 3 months without receiving any word from either Bosah or
Momodou, I decided to write and query. Bosah forwarded my mail to Momodou
but no response from the latter. After sending 3 more mails (with a request
of a refund of my payment in the last mail), still no response (from
Momodou)- Bosah had forwarded all my mails to Momodou.
I like the art works and since it's the work of a Gambian, I thought I might
as well patronize a fellow countryman but it seems this gesture is very much
regrettable.
I am not advising anyone not to order from Momodou Ceesay but THINK TWICE,
don't fall into the same trap.
Does anyone has an idea on what one can do with internet fraud like my case,
please send me a PM.
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 03:38:22 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970930021133.11458C-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Latir and Moe:
I appreciate your concerns and insights on this issue. But let
me share my 'radical' position on it.
Until African News Agencies have the full spectrum of resources
that these other Euro-American agancies have to report up to
the minute events in Africa, I could care less whether Reuters
or CNN-generated material is sent to me without their permission.
Until information carried away as booty out of Africa these
past centuries is made accessible to Africans, I will not shed
a drop of tear for the above mentioned agencies.
I am speaking of information long
sequestered in libraries that you and I have no access to. Like
the 'secret' Vatican library, the 'secret' library within the
British Museum, etc... Every so often, a 'spook' brings to
light some material from these places that have the potential
of literally capable of transforming our entire generation.
Of course I have the same attitude towards the Arabs for their
historical role in the same affair. Did they not ransack
the libaries of Khamit (Egypt)? Did they not burn down the
libary of 'Alexandria' which had the world's largest collection
of information? Did they not ransack our libraries at
Timbuktu? (visit the Grand Mosque at Marrakesh in Morocco
when you can. Some of Sidi Ahmed Baba's works are still there.
Why have they not been returned to the descendants of this
great scholar from Mali? Of course I know that Morocco is in
Africa - even if some of the inhabitants of this country want
to think otherwise - but the fact remains that Sultan Mansour
and his marauding army under Pasha never saw themselves as
belonging to Africa back in 1594!)
Why take an entire continent's information-base for your
consumption and deprive the originators of this info if not
for the purpose of subjugating them? This is a war of mental
liberation and I see no compelling reason to not gather
as much info/news about our continent and her peoples,
permission or no permission.
One could say that by reading 'their' material,
I am handicapped since they filter the material to their whims,
however this is only temporary but necessary.
Why disclose what we are doing to this list? I am not sure
what has been disclosed other than intent. If one is going to
sanction 'intent' then for all intents and purposes (pardon the
pun) many of the other issues discussed ought to be placed in
the same category. I pity the policeman whose task it is to
catch these 'intent' culprits.
Do we compromise the 'integrity'(note that Sources have always
been referenced) or jeopardize the existence of
this list? Certainly not! Nothing said so far can or should be
construed as such. These were
merely ideas, suggestions and intent (that word again)
- in short our way of exercising our
freedom to express ourselves without fear or favor. I think
this is the cornerstone of gambia-l. Perhaps all this is just
a big joke. If so, it would have been our freedom to indulge
in such.
One final point, unless some of us in the U.S. have become
U.S. Lawmakers the rest of us knowing about it, I know of no
laws having been passed on this issue yet. Why ASSUME that
Congress is going to do X,Y, or Z. Barry only reminded us
(for which the supreme council is truly grateful of) that
Congress is DEBATING the issue, not passing a law banning the
sharing of coprighted news info on the INTERNET.
LatJor
(Bush Warrior)
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 05:33:59 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Fw: Predicting e-mail traffic
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970930051746.11674A-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Katim, interesting stuff. I am sure Abdou Bobb, our resident
Mathematician will love this. For me one observes in the
usage of the language the complete opposite of what the
discipline purports to be - 'the most precise language on the
planet.'
>The resulting model
> was very close to linear. (Probably "really" exponential. The
Which is it? 'Close to linear' or 'Probably "really exponential'?
The murky field of statistical mathematics lurks its ugly head.
> second-order coefficient was large enough to take notice of, but still
This is the daily bread and butter of atomic physicists (let it
be second-order please ... the subtler the perturbation, the
better)
> small; there didn't seem to be any value in a higher-order polynomial
> fit.) The fit seemed pretty good, and I was mildly surprised at not
> finding any "September effect" in the residuals
"September effect"? It probably was the Fall weather causing
this residue.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 15:48:01 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: bush list
Message-ID: <19970930134821.AAB48676@LOCALNAME>
On 30 Sep 97 at 1:51, Gabriel Ndow wrote:
> Comrades:
> Any news from the home front? Please send these to my private
> mail box. Especially info on the Casamance situation.
>
> We must make this work so let's meet at our agreed upon location.
> Those who wish to enlist need to send their names to the designated
> person(s). Sarian, have you chosen an alias name yet? We should also
> bring a 'balo' player with us to kindle our warrior spirits. (No
> bagpipe player PLEASE!)
>
> LatJor
>
Latjor,
The latest on Casamance has been sent to you mailbox.
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 12:27:20 -0400
From: ANNIE BITTAYE <AB063147@gwmail.kysu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: new member
Message-ID: <s430f045.086@gwmail.kysu.edu>
Dear Latjor,
Please add Joanna Azzi to the list, her e-mail address
is ja132509@gwmail.kysu.edu
Thanks.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 12:50:52 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: bush list
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970930124716.14400B-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Friends:
The word from the bush is that there has been more fighting
and killing in the casamance region. One paper reports that
the death toll has now reached 300! Is this not cause for
alarm? These are our brothers and sisters we are talking about.
It is happening in senegambia, not rwanda or bosnia!
LatJor
(Bush warrior)
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 12:52:54 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: new member
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970930125121.14400C-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Joanna Azzi has been added to the list. Welcome to our 'bantaba'
and please send your brief intro. to the group. Our address is:
gambia-l@u.washington.edu
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 12:00:36 -0500
From: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (APIC) Distribution List
Message-ID: <199709301704.MAA29256@tower.itis.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi folks,
appended below are copies of my correspondence with Bill Minter about
subscribing Gambia-L to the Africa Policy Information Center (APIC)
electronic distribution list. they put out topical and informative
publications on Africa, and i thought we might be interested in getting
them.
in light of our recent discussions on copyright issues, i figured i'd ask
if they can add us to their distribution list, and Mr. Minter has agreed to
do so. i've already replied him, with details on how he can add Gambia-L
to his list, and i hope it works out.
please note that the addition of Gambia-L to the APIC distribution list is
not a decree! if for any reason the majority of Gambia-L subscribers are
violently opposed to the idea, we can take ourselves off it. i'll leave it
at that for now. have a great day week!
Katim
--------------------------- Start of Appended Stuff
---------------------------------------
----------
> From: wminter@igc.apc.org
> To: dekat@itis.com
> Cc: tilton@africapolicy.org
> Subject: Re: Subscribing Gambia-L to your distribution list
> Date: Tuesday, September 30, 1997 7:32 AM
>
> Hi Katim
>
> We would be happy to do so. Just send us the list address
> and we will put it on our list. Of course, you will probably know
> that the material on our list is more general. If we had something
> to distribute on Gambia, we would of course consider doing so. But
> you are more likely to be a source for us than vice-versa on that.
>
> Bill Minter, for APIC
>
> > Reply-to: <dekat@itis.com>
> > From: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
> > To: <apic@igc.apc.org>
> > Subject: Subscribing Gambia-L to your distribution list
> > Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 02:06:21 -0500
>
> > Hi there,
> >
> > I'm writing to ask if it will be possible to subscribe Gambia-L, a
mailing
> > list on The Gambia and related issues to your electronic distribution
list.
> >
> > I am one of the managers of Gambia-L, which presently has about 260
members
> > practically all over the world. Naturally, subscribers to our list
hunger
> > for information (both news and policy-related) about Africa in general
and
> > The Gambia in particular. For this reason, I think your distribution
list
> > will be a valuable resource to us. Please let me know whether it would
be
> > possible to subscribe Gambia-L to your list, and if so how.
> >
> > Thank you very much, and I look forward to hearing from you.
> >
> > Sincerely,
> >
> > Katim S. Touray
> >
> >
--------------------------- End of Appended Stuff
-------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 15:07:44 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: WARNING!!!!!
Message-ID: <9709301907.AA31652@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Abdou, what's your PM address???
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 00:10:30 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: (Fwd) Gambia-kontakt
Message-ID: <19970930221052.AAA44308@LOCALNAME>
Is there anyone on the list who can help thi person?
------- Forwarded Message Follows -------
From: "Theodor Stenevang" <stenevang@hotmail.com>
To: mcamara@post3.tele.dk
Subject: Gambia-kontakt
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 09:39:17 PDT
Hi!
I am a swedish medical student planning to go to Gambia for to do a
study on malaria. For this reason I need to contacrt a doctor or a
researcher in the Gambia, for example at the Royal Victoria Hospital.
Do you have any idea of how I could find name, address or email of
such a person?
yours sincerely
____________________________________
------------------------------------------------------------
Theodor Stenevang
ArmThetagatan 32:818
171 71 Solna, Sverige
Tel: +46-8-827417
Minicall: 0740-170713
------------------------------------------------------------
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 00:10:30 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (AP
Message-ID: <19970930221052.AAB44308@LOCALNAME>
I think people can subscribe individually to APIC because sometimes
they send very long documents.
The subscription is free and any one can subscribe.
Here is some information of how to subscribe.
************************************************************
APIC's primary objective is to widen the policy debate in the United
States around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by
concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant
information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and
individuals.
Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail
message): africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org (about the Africa
Policy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info@igc.apc.org
(about APIC); woa-info@igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documents
previously distributed, as well as the auto-response
information files, are also available on the Web at:
http://www.igc.apc.org/apic/index.shtml
To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to
apic@igc.apc.org. For more information about material cited
from another source please contact directly the source
mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.
For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,
110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:
202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: apic@igc.apc.org.
************************************************************
Perhaps we should enquire how much it will cost to get relevant news
from Reuters, PANA etc. to the list.
Momodou Camara
On 30 Sep 97 at 12:00, Katim S. Touray wrote:
> in light of our recent discussions on copyright issues, i figured
> i'd ask if they can add us to their distribution list, and Mr.
> Minter has agreed to do so. i've already replied him, with details
> on how he can add Gambia-L to his list, and i hope it works out.
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 18:20:38 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Subscribing Gambia-L to Africa Policy Information Center (AP
Message-ID: <9709302220.AA70258@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Toma Camara, you wrote:
> I think people can subscribe individually to APIC because sometimes
> they send very long documents.
I didn't want to be the first to say it but I do agree that individuals
who may be interested should subscribe privately. I have been a member of
APIC for almost a year and I must say their postings are rather long
sometimes, eventhough their postings are not frequent (maybe twice a
week). Furthermore, their information is generic to the whole African
region, not detailed information for specific regions. I do not know if
everyone would want all that information.
However, I will go with the flow with whatever other members decide to do.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 17:24:59 PDT
From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <jagnen25@hotmail.com>
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.
Message-ID: <19971001002500.17933.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
HEIDI,
I mailed my paper today. hope you get it soon. you can
post me your writings on it and i will see if i can
download it right. i have searched the net and there are
hundreds of sites about clito........,, i will check out a
few of them to see what others have on it.
i can't tell you that i am a sereerrr or wollof. i
wouldn't listen to my mum's "stories" when i was still young
enough to cuddle up to her. i might have to ask her now,
and i hope she remembers all those glorious ancestors of
mine.. this much i know, i am not a mandinka, and yes i was
raised among them. i was born in kombo Lamin and started my
primary education at yundum school. i later transfered to st.
peter's primary in lamin and most of my
'hmo nyool were mandinka. i grew up to love this language
even if it only reminds me of all those wonderful years. i
have come to cherish it also because it is the only other
local language i can speak, apart from wollof.
There is some tukulor, saloum-saloum, sereerrr, and n'arrr
background in me. i think al these have just been simplyfied
to "wollof"...cool......my dad was born in Balangh'arr but his
dad was just a trader there. i think he was from the small
settlement of 'njagne.. in senegal. i had the good fortune of
visiting there a lifetime ago with my dad.
i am losing my fluency in this language (you should hear
the mixture of wolof, english, and mandinko, i speak when i
visit with lamin, pa john, and their sisters), so i take
every opportunity to practice.
enough about me now....
******
FELOW GAMBIA-L'ERS,
I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambian
constitutions. i must have missed it if and when it was
posted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee....
if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and al
those who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post it to
me????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh.
...................
All this talk of gunjur and kartong wars have rekindled my
memories of the beautiful beach at both. my aunt used to
reside there, and i visited as much as possible. anyway, i
once heard that "they" were ganna build an international race
course there. was this just rumours, was there any salt to
it, and why hasn't it been built yet. anybody know what i am
talking about or has anything on this, p.s. let me know...
bye n j a g a,
********
smile, be happy, dont worry. the gambia...... no problem.
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 16:44:22 +0100
From: "<PMJ@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: The different topics lately on Gambia-L
Message-ID: <B0000008413@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
In response to Torstein..Mr. Disclaimer on his points:
1. I agree, a sense of humor goes along way..i say beware of purists of any
form or dogma.
2. Polygamy or sleeping with more than one partner..I say no to
polygamy..who needs two when you know how problematic one wife is..marriage
is like work..you may like it but it ain't easy or fun all the time..but
then what is fun all the time but having outside sex..or that monogamy is
boring..who can argue..women would say but if you love your wife or
partner..blahblah blah...is all blahblahblah..it is a hormone testerone
etc..and the instinct to spread the gene pool..yeh..its no my fault...
disclaimer..okay this is just for laughs...
----------
> From: <TGR@COMMIT.GM> <gambia-l@commit.gm>
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 23:12:19 -0400 (EDT)
From: Hous@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impass
Message-ID: <970930231046_-629247128@emout18.mail.aol.com>
mr bass i think you missed the whole point .why don't you go over my article
one more time.please tone down your comments.this is a matured enviroment.
we are not here to exchange harsh words but to exchange brotherly words.ok
husainou
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 18:20:48 +0000
From: Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...
Message-ID: <34314300.3C72@ci.rech.lu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:
>
> Question to you Barry
> Since you know and remind us of this possible violation all the time,
> What in your opinion is the solution?? If you are sincerely part of this
> diverse group seeking information about home it is your obligation to
> help us not hinder us . Please find answers!! And thanks
As far as I can make out some of the items are from web sites. The
purpose of these sites is to publicise the newspaper or other source. If
you tell people where the site is (the URL) then the owners would be
delighted. They hope you will read the adverts, etc.
For those who get the access by virtue of their employment then the
concept of 'corporate theft' is well known. Those with elastic
consciences can live with that. I just hope their employers are as
understanding. If I can see that items have been downloaded/distributed
without permission and/or acknowledgement then so can others. That is
not a threat that is reality.
As my final word on this topic - I have no interest, pecuniary or
otherwise, in the organisations who distribute news. I will let pass the
more emotional outbursts concerning "Africa's" information and the more
anarchic suggestions about the role and purpose of the Net. My interest
is in having access to the sort of discussions that this list and many
others create, it helps me significantly in understanding the people I
am dealing with. I do not feel that it is necessary to distribute in
their entirety the contents of news reports in order to have a
discussion. For example, the news of the departure of the Muslim sect
people engendered a discussion here which was certainly NOT reflected in
the local press, but offered an extremely interesting insight into the
attitude of (some, probably non-representative, but never mind) Gambians
to religion and religious freedom, surely one of the many important
issues facing this country.
Final, final word - do not assume that because someone raises an issue
they have a mercenary interest. That is the problem with present World
Bank thinking - everything has a price and the market is all. IMO the
blind adherence to this policy will do significant damage to the
developing countries. Don't please fall into this trap.
Topic closed - as far as I am concerned, I hope the bush pigs don't
ambush you......
Bye, Barry
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 10:30:38 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: WARNING!!!!!
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19971001093038.0074d274@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi Again!
I finally got a reply from Momodou Ceesay. He tried to contact me via e-mail
but used the wrong mailing address. He in fact sent my order but to a wrong
address i.e. Netherlands instead of Norway.
So please DISREGARD my "WARNING". I guess I was just a frustrated customer
who might have overreacted.
JABOU! Thanks a lot for the advice anyhow... I will know what to do if such
an incident happens.
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
At 09:35 30/09/97 +0100, I wrote:
>ORDERING ART WORK FROM MOMODOU CEESAY VIA INTERNET
>--------------------------------------------------
>
>G-Lers!
>
>I would like to share my experience from ordering artwork of Momodou Ceesay
>(Gambian) through the internet. For about 4 months now I have ordered 2 art
>works for a total cost of $115 via www.afrika.com/ceesay/ (a home page of
>one BOSAH). After 3 months without receiving any word from either Bosah or
>Momodou, I decided to write and query. Bosah forwarded my mail to Momodou
>but no response from the latter. After sending 3 more mails (with a request
>of a refund of my payment in the last mail), still no response (from
>Momodou)- Bosah had forwarded all my mails to Momodou.
>
>I like the art works and since it's the work of a Gambian, I thought I might
>as well patronize a fellow countryman but it seems this gesture is very much
>regrettable.
>
>I am not advising anyone not to order from Momodou Ceesay but THINK TWICE,
>don't fall into the same trap.
>
>Does anyone has an idea on what one can do with internet fraud like my case,
>please send me a PM.
>
>
>Regards,
>Abdou Oujimai
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 10:52:25 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: WARNING!!!!!
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19971001095225.0075c884@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Moe!
I guess you wan't to help with my request. I have already sent in a mail on
this but it's not late to have some advise...thanks. My PM address below but
just email me.
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
---------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------
* Abdou Oujimai Gibba *
* Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources *
* University of Bergen *
* N-5020 BERGEN *
* NORWAY *
* *
* Tel: +47 55 58 42 12 (Work - Direct) *
* +47 55 56 06 92 (private) *
* Fax: +47 55 58 96 87 (work) *
---------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------
At 15:07 30/09/97 -0400, you wrote:
>Abdou, what's your PM address???
>
>Regards,
>Moe S. Jallow
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 09:17:16 +0000
From: Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: stenevang@hotmail.com, pwayman.mrclabs@gam.health.org
Subject: Re: (Fwd) Gambia-kontakt
Message-ID: <3432151C.27E3@ci.rech.lu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Camara, Momodou wrote:
>
> Is there anyone on the list who can help this person?
>
> ------- Forwarded Message Follows -------
> From: "Theodor Stenevang" <stenevang@hotmail.com>
> To: mcamara@post3.tele.dk
> Subject: Gambia-kontakt
> Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 09:39:17 PDT
> Hi!
>
> I am a swedish medical student planning to go to Gambia for to do a
> study on malaria. For this reason I need to contacrt a doctor or a
> researcher in the Gambia, for example at the Royal Victoria Hospital.
>
> Do you have any idea of how I could find name, address or email of
> such a person?
>
> yours sincerely
>
> ____________________________________
> ------------------------------------------------------------
> Theodor Stenevang
> ArmThetagatan 32:818
> 171 71 Solna, Sverige
> Tel: +46-8-827417
> Minicall: 0740-170713
The Medical Research Council here in the Gambia does research on
Malaria. I have copied this reply to a contact there, Mrs Wayman. If you
mail her with more specific information she should be able to point you
towards a person or persons working in the area.
Bye, Barry
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 11:34:33 +0200
From: Amadou Kabir Njie <Amadou.Kabir.Njie@Aviaplan.no>
To: "'Gambia-L@u.washington.edu'" <Gambia-L@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Intriduction
Message-ID: <FBF1001D6A18D1118AC100A0C942F230A649@AVIA-A>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Hello there,
I was subscribed to the Gambia-L and Related Issues during the weekend
by Isatou B. Kaira who has kept reminding me that I am obliged to
introduce myself formally as is the norm in the bantaba.
My name may be familiar to some subscribers; the names of many certainly
rang a bell when during the summer I leafed through the mailing list.
I have been living in exile for the past fourteen years mostly in Norway
and for most of the time involuntarily, due to my involvement in
"radical political activities" in MOJA-G
against the deposed neo-colonial PPP regime.
I am interested in all kinds of "news" especially when there is some
political content. So anybody with any pieces to offer can e-mail me
privately if it is stuff that is not listed.
And of course Momodou Camara I remember you very well. I still have the
painting of Kuntaur I got from you 11 years ago. We'll be in touch.
A. Kabir Njie.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 11:29:16 +0100
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: long and touching
Message-ID: <343225FC.3B4E@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Excuse the length and thanx for reading. I like the idea with the paper,
we discussed it at my workplace but time for preparation was too short
before we had our annual woods-meeting this year.
regards, Andrea
>All the Good Things:
>
> He was in the first third grade class I taught at Saint Mary's
>School in Morris, Minn. All 34 of my students were dear to me, but
Mark
>Eklund was one in a million. Very neat in appearance, but had that
>happy-to-be-alive attitude that made even his occasional
>mischievousness delightful.
> Mark talked incessantly. I had to remind him again and again
that
>talking without permission was not acceptable. What impressed me so
>much, though, was his sincere response every time I had to correct him
>for misbehaving - "Thank you for correcting me, Sister!" I didn't know
>what to make of it at first, but before long I became accustomed to
>hearing it many times a day.
>
> One morning my patience was growing thin when Mark talked once
too
>often, and then I made a novice-teacher's mistake. I looked at him and
>said, "If you say one more word, I am going to tape your mouth shut!"
>
> It wasn't ten seconds later when Chuck blurted out, "Mark is
>talking again." I hadn't asked any of the students to help me watch
>Mark, but since I had stated the punishment in front of the class, I
had
>to act on it.
>
> I remember the scene as if it had occurred this morning. I walked
>to my desk, very deliberately opened my drawer and took out a roll of
>masking tape. Without saying a word, I proceeded to Mark's desk, tore
>off two pieces of tape and made a big X with them over his mouth. I
>then returned to the front of the room. As I glanced at Mark to see how
>he was doing he winked at me.
> That did it! I started laughing. The class cheered as I walked back
>to Mark's desk, removed the tape and shrugged my shoulders. His first
>words were, "Thank you for correcting me, Sister."
>
> At the end of the year I was asked to teach junior-high math. The
>years flew by, and before I knew it Mark was in my classroom again. He
>was more handsome than ever and just as polite. Since he had to listen
>carefully to my instructions in the "new math," he did not talk as much
>in ninth grade as he had in the third.
>
> One Friday, things just didn't feel right. We had worked hard on
a
>new concept all week, and I sensed that the students were frowning,
>frustrated with themselves - and edgy with one another. I had to stop
>this crankiness before it got out of hand. So I asked them to list the
>names of the other students in the room on two sheets of paper, leaving
>a space between each name. Then I told them to think of the nicest
>thing they could say about each of their classmates and write it down.
>
> It took the remainder of the class period to finish the
assignment,
>and as the students left the room, each one handed me the papers.
>Charlie smiled. Mark said, "Thank you for teaching me, Sister. Have
>a good weekend."
>
> That Saturday, I wrote down the name of each student on a separate
>sheet of paper, and I listed what everyone else had said about that
>individual.
>On Monday I gave each student his or her list. Before long, the entire
>class was smiling. "Really?" I heard whispered. "I never knew that
>meant anything to anyone!" "I didn't know others liked me so much!"
>
> No one ever mentioned those papers in class again. I never knew
if
>they discussed them after class or with their parents, but it didn't
>matter. The exercise had accomplished its purpose. The students were
>happy with themselves and one another again.
>
> That group of students moved on. Several years later, after I
>returned from vacation, my parents met me at the airport. As we were
>driving home, Mother asked me the usual questions about the trip - the
>weather, my experiences in general. There was a light lull in the
>conversation. Mother gave Dad a sideways glance and simply says,
"Dad?
>" My father cleared his throat as he usually did before something
>important. "The Eklunds called last night," he began. "Really?" I
>said. "I haven't heard from them in years. I wonder how Mark is."
>
> Dad responded quietly. "Mark was killed in Vietnam," he said.
>"The funeral is tomorrow, and his parents would like it if you could
>attend." To this day II can still point to the exact spot on I-494
>where Dad told me about Mark.
>
> I had never seen a serviceman in a military coffin before. Mark
>looked so handsome, so mature. All I could think at that moment was,
>Mark, I would give all the masking tape in the world if only you would
>talk to me.
>
> The church was packed with Mark's friends. Chuck's sister sang
>"The Battle Hymn of the Republic." Why did it have to rain on the day
>of the funeral? It was difficult enough at the grave side. The pastor
>said the usual prayers, and the bugler played taps. One by one those
>who loved Mark took a last walk by the coffin and sprinkled it with
holy
>water.
>
> I was the last one to bless the coffin. As I stood there, one of
>the soldiers who had acted as pallbearer came up to me. "Were you
>Mark's math teacher?" he asked. I nodded as I continued to stare at
the
>coffin. "Mark talked about you a lot," he said.
>
> After the funeral, most of Mark's former classmates headed to
>Chucks farmhouse for lunch. Mark's mother and father were there,
>obviously waiting for me. "We want to show you something," his father
>said, taking a wallet out of his pocket. "They found this on Mark when
>he was killed. We thought you might recognize it."
>
> Opening the billfold, he carefully removed two worn pieces of
>notebook paper that had obviously been taped, folded and refolded many
>times. I knew without looking that the papers were the ones on which I
>had listed all the good things each of Mark's classmates had said about
>him. "Thank you so much for doing that" Mark's mother said. "As you
>can see, Mark treasured it."
>
> Mark's classmates started to gather around us. Charlie smiled rather
>sheepishly and said, "I still have my list. It's in the top drawer of
>my desk at home." Chuck's wife said, "Chuck asked me to put this in
our
>wedding album." "I have mine too," Marilyn said. "It's in my diary."
>Then Vicki, another classmate, reached into her pocketbook, took out
her
>wallet and showed her worn and frazzled list to the group. "I carry
>this with me at all times," Vicki said without batting an eyelash. "I
>think we all saved our lists."
>
> That's when I finally sat down and cried. I cried for Mark and
for
>all his friends who would never see him again.
>
> THE END
> written by: Sister Helen P. Mrosia
>
> The purpose of this letter, is to encourage everyone to
compliment
>the people you love and care about. We often tend to forget the
>importance of showing our affections and love. Sometimes the smallest
>of things, could mean the most to another. I am asking you, to please
>send this letter around and spread the message and encouragement, to
>express your love and caring by complimenting and being open with
>communication. The density of people in society, is so thick, that we
>forget that life will end one day.
> And we don't know when that one day will be. So please, I beg of you,
>to tell the people you love and care for, that they are special and
>important.
> Tell them, before it is too late.
>
> I leave these messages with you and ask you to continue to spread
>the message to everyone you know.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 13:04:09 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Introduction
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19971001120409.007592f8@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Kabir!
Long time!! Welcome to the Bantaba... hope you'll have a pleasant stay.
Best of regards,
Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 09:53:12 -0100
From: "<TGR@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: "gambia-l" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Just a hint?
Message-ID: <B0000008472@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
via Commit
Dear Mr. Barry.
Here is a thought from me to you based on the same type
of reactions that I received when I posted a somewhat "ruff"
mail about "going home to The Gambia".
>I will let pass the
>more emotional outbursts concerning "Africa's" information and the more
>anarchic suggestions about the role and purpose of the Net.
You having a long time used the Internet in your work would know that politeness in discussionlists
goes a long way. Remarks like "emotional outbursts" and stamping some people as
having "anarchic" attitudes gives me a feeling of you being arrogant and trying to "teach"
people.
>My interest is in having access to the sort of discussions that this list and many
>others create, it helps me significantly in understanding the people I
>am dealing with.
The choice of the "dealing" as the way you participate with Gambia-l again gives me a feeling
that you actually are not very fond of the list and the listmembers.
The special thing about Gambia-l that I have experienced is that the same smiling and friendly
Gambian
attitude that you find everywhere you go in The Gambia is also applied to the list making it a
pleasure to
discuss anything your heart desire and making good online friends across any borders or
nationalities.
>For example, the news of the departure of the Muslim sect
>people engendered a discussion here which was certainly NOT reflected in
>the local press, but offered an extremely interesting insight into the
>attitude of (some, probably non-representative, but never mind) Gambians
>to religion and religious freedom, surely one of the many important
>issues facing this country.
To suggest that contributors to a topic is "non-representative" is clearly arrogant
when you do not know anything about them,
and can only serve to make the discussions more harsh.
>Final, final word - do not assume that because someone raises an issue
>they have a mercenary interest. That is the problem with present World
>Bank thinking - everything has a price and the market is all. IMO the
>blind adherence to this policy will do significant damage to the
>developing countries. Don't please fall into this trap.
Well, telling people not to assume when you are just assuming somebody's
non-representativeness" is a typical discussion list trap I guess.
>Topic closed - as far as I am concerned, I hope the bush pigs don't
>ambush you......
>Bye, Barry
I hope most people would take that comment (being Muslims) as a joke.
This is just a comment of my feeling after reading your mail(s). Please feel
free to contradict me or correct me on anything.
Best Regards,
Torstein Grotnes
The Gambia
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 14:14:29 +0100
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...
Message-ID: <34324CB5.4893@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Barry,
just a short comment
My interest
> is in having access to the sort of discussions that this list and many
> others create, it helps me significantly in understanding the people I
> am dealing with. I do not feel that it is necessary to distribute in
> their entirety the contents of news reports in order to have a
> discussion. For example, the news of the departure of the Muslim sect
> people engendered a discussion here which was certainly NOT reflected in
> the local press, but offered an extremely interesting insight into the
> attitude of (some, probably non-representative, but never mind) Gambians
> to religion and religious freedom, surely one of the many important
> issues facing this country.
So, you need significant help to understand - did I get this right??
Therefore: If you don't understand, then listen and ask - my humble
advise.
And if you don't understand, how can you assume what is representative
and what not, and if it was not representative, why should the insight
be so extremely interesting, then??
Please, we (particularly you and me among other toubabos) should behave
as guests here on the list, as well as in The Gambia (especially if we
don't understand so much about what is going on).
> Final, final word - do not assume that because someone raises an issue
> they have a mercenary interest. ..snip ... Don't please fall into this trap.
As far as I know, this has never been a problem or even question for the
list before your appearance.
> Topic closed - as far as I am concerned, I hope the bush pigs don't
> ambush you......
>
> Bye, Barry
???????????????????? I really don't understand your approach to the list
and its members. But I hope my understanding will be increased by your
further postings.
Si jamma,
Andrea
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 14:26:36 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impass
Message-ID: <01BCCE88.38B9B520@ddea.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCE88.38D21F20"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCE88.38D21F20
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Husainou!
I am terribly sorry if you thought what I had said was harsh! That =
said,maybe you should still tell us why you think only those who know =
the Quran are qualified to discuss Gambia's Islam.Such an explanation =
would be an instance of MATURE Discussion,don't you think?
Regards Bassss!
-----Original Message-----
From: Hous@aol.com [SMTP:Hous@aol.com]
Sent: 29 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 06:12 O
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impass
mr bass i think you missed the whole point .why don't you go over my =
article
one more time.please tone down your comments.this is a matured =
enviroment.
we are not here to exchange harsh words but to exchange brotherly =
words.ok
=
husainou
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 15:54:32 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <19971001135456.AAA20004@LOCALNAME>
Theodor Stenevang has been add to the list. Welcome to the
Gambia-l Theodor I hope you enjoy being with us.
Regards,
Momodou Camara
PS: Theodor is the person who sent the enquiry below. He got
responses from list members and now wish to be add to the list.
>I am a swedish medical student planning to go to Gambia for to do a
>study on malaria. For this reason I need to contacrt a doctor or a
>researcher in the Gambia, for example at the Royal Victoria
>Hospital.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 22:33:23 -0400
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Rumors
Message-ID: <343307F3.5CF9@iglou.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Fellow List Members,
I heard that K.K.Barrow (kombo south candidate for Lawyer Darbo's
party) and Mr. Sandang Bojang(Gunjur) were recently arrested and
detained for organising a meeting some where in the kombo south region.
Some even said they were totured. Can anyone justify this rumors
especially our members from the base? I pray and hope that Allah, the
guidance, guide our leaders towards the common good of all.
GOD BLESS
Pa-Mambuna, Lexington
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 01 Oct 1997 22:39:49 -0400
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Addition to the list
Message-ID: <34330975.216A@iglou.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Dr. Janneh, Mr.Ndow or Mr. Camara, can you please add Mr Lamin Jabang to
the list. He is curently studying in Zimbabwe and his address is:
***** jabang@themba.cszim.co.zw ********
Thanks in advance.
GOD BLESS
Pa-Mambuna, Lexington
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 1 Oct 1997 23:28:49 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Addition to the list
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.971001232632.28324E-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Greetings:
Lamin Jabang has been added to the list. Welcome to our
'bantaba' and please send a brief introduction of yourself to
the group. Our address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 2 Oct 1997 00:06:27 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.971001235902.28597A-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Thanks Barry for your observations on the 'copyright' issue.
On your point about the religious issue you are too general,
which only serves to blur the matter. What were the general
points made about the departure of the Ahmaddiyas on the gambian
papers? How do they differ from those made on this list?
> Topic closed - as far as I am concerned, I hope the bush pigs
> don't ambush you......
Surely you jest. They are our natural allies and our first line
of defence against 'corporate infiltrators'!
LatJor
(Bush Warrior)
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 2 Oct 1997 00:15:13 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Intriduction
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.971002000738.28597B-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Welcome Amadou:
>I have been living in exile for the past fourteen years mostly in Norway
>and for most of the time involuntarily, due to my involvement in
>"radical political activities" in MOJA-G
>against the deposed neo-colonial PPP regime.
A long time member of MOJA-G is a friend to me and many others
on this list.
>I am interested in all kinds of "news" especially when there is some
>political content. So anybody with any pieces to offer can e-mail me
>privately if it is stuff that is not listed.
Political matters are mostly what we discuss here, so you are
certainly in the right place. Other pieces will be forwarded to
you priveately as you requested.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 2 Oct 1997 01:35:40 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Of Ethnicity, Religion, & Homeland
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.971002011910.28806C-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Amadou:
Thanks for your eyewitness account of the last elections. Your
observations of gambian attitudes concerning religious and
ethnic differences and how these differences could be easily exploited
by politicians for personal gain, only strengthens the case
for greater dialogue on these subjects among ourselves.
On a more jovial note:since I like to drink palm wine and pour
libation to my ancestors,Gunjur and Kartong will not be places
I would want to campaign for the presidency one day. Lest I be
labelled a 'palmwine drunkard' and worshipper of idols. Oh well,
at least they cannot categorize me as belonging to a specific
ethnic group - being an amalgamation of so many.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 2 Oct 1997 09:23:10 -0700 (PDT)
From: Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: bush list
Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9710020923.835.sarian@groucho>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-MD5: eBZwFKOta5eRG91Drqkwbg==
Hi,
For those interested I'll be able to set up an alias sometime over the weekend,
I've been really swamped. And no, I haven't decided on a name yet but if you
have anything in mind, you're welcome to send it my way otherwise bush list
sounds great to me or??
cheers,
sarian
> Date: Tue, 30 Sep 1997 15:48:01 +0200
> From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: bush list
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
> On 30 Sep 97 at 1:51, Gabriel Ndow wrote:
>
> > Comrades:
> > Any news from the home front? Please send these to my private
> > mail box. Especially info on the Casamance situation.
> >
> > We must make this work so let's meet at our agreed upon location.
> > Those who wish to enlist need to send their names to the designated
> > person(s). Sarian, have you chosen an alias name yet? We should also
> > bring a 'balo' player with us to kindle our warrior spirits. (No
> > bagpipe player PLEASE!)
> >
> > LatJor
> >
> Latjor,
> The latest on Casamance has been sent to you mailbox.
>
> Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 00:48:19 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Barry Mahon VS.Bush List (Marriage of Inconvenience!)
Message-ID: <01BCCF96.40D3D600@ddcu.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCF96.40EC4000"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCF96.40EC4000
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Andrea WROTE:
???????????????????? I really don't understand your approach to the list =
and its members. But I hope my understanding will be increased by your
further postings.
##############
=09
Yes,indeed! As the days go by and as the number of Barry's postings =
increases, a very clear pattern is bound to emerge that will help =
educate his friends and defenders on the Gambia-L that ,far from the =
Blaa Blaa we have heard here about his sincere and genuine concern for =
the securiy of this List and list members,Barry neither cares about the =
Gambia nor does he really want to interact with the Gambians beyond =
what is necessary to enable him do his job and finish his two-year =
contract and get out.
So,this is going to be a very long and difficult two years of forcible =
cohabitation ,or should I say love affair,between Barry and =
ourselves.Because,on the one hand, Barry neither likes us nor believes =
that we are real Gambians,but finds it opportunistic enough to learn =
from us how the Gambian mind set works,because ,for all intents and =
purposes,we are the largest concentration of well-informed, smart and =
spoilt kids who call Gambia their home,and he cannot efficiently do his =
job without knowledge of the interactive and behavoral patterns of =
Gambians who have access to the the Information Technology.And, on the =
other hand,many of us,based on reasons provided by Barry himself,have =
come to love to hate Barry's incorrigible and moralising attitude that =
borders on paternalism, but cannot pull the plug on him simply because =
our belief in the inviolability of the Principle Of Free Speech is much =
more powerful than our negative emotions towards his moral lectures! =
So,Barry and we ,in a very strange way, are stuck with each other for =
the next coming two years.
Now that we know that Barry has spent a good part of his adult life at =
the EU trying to put in place laws that would protect Intellectual =
Property,the very linchpin of his moral world,it will be unrealistic to =
believe that the old man is about to change now;because old habits die =
hard, and twenty years is longer than is needed to create a hardened =
habbit in a human being.But he ,on the other hand, must understand and =
try to adapt to the fact that a significant portion of Gambia's National =
Character is formed by Mande Culture with its characteristic propensity =
to instinctively refuse to be cowed or lectured or imposed upon in any =
way.Such knowledge is crucial for the success of a person in his =
situation,if for nothing else,for his own selfish interest in seeing to =
it that he can accomplish his mission.
Because of his total lack of tact and downright social clumsiness on =
this List,Barry has rudely denied himself the respect and honour =
normally reserved for friends of the Gambia on this List.
So,since Barry does not think that WE the Gambian diaspora are =
representative of Gambia proper,I was wondering what Barry's reaction =
would be towards what his own(former) President, Mrs. Mary Robinson,once =
said about the Irish diaspora.And she said:
"The men and women of our diaspora Represent not simply
a series of departures and losses.They remain,even while=20
absent , a precious Reflection of our own growth and change,
a precious reminder of the many strands of identity which=20
compose our story."
I would have thought that what the president said here could be =
applicable to us ,the gambian diaspora also,or what do you say Barry?
Regards Bassss! =20
-----Original Message-----
From: Andrea Klumpp [SMTP:klumpp@kar.dec.com]
Sent: 29 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 04:14 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 02 Oct 1997 20:46:16 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Gambia in the News (Oct. 2)
Message-ID: <34344058.BC00200B@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Reuters reports today that Gambia's appeal court has upheld an earlier
ruling on the trial of the four men accused of treason and murder in
connection with an attack on the military camp in Farafenni on November
8, 1996.
The earlier ruling found that "treason charges could not be proved
beyond reasonable doubt" but the Appeals Court also "ruled that there
was a case to answer as far as the deaths of the soldiers were
concerned," according to Reuters.
Five men were caught and accused of killing six soldiers in the 1996
attack but the fifth accused died in detention.
(Source: Reuters)
Latir Gheran
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 03 Oct 1997 03:32:31 -0700
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (Oct. 2)
Message-ID: <3434C9BF.1107@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi!
A while back I read in the Observer calls for granting amnesty to
those involved in the November 1994 aborted coup (and Kukoi=B4s men?)
residing in Senegal and other countries. A friend also told me that
Foroyaa had made the same appeal. What do you think Gambia-l? My own
opinion is that as long as there are trained soldiers and Kukoi=B4s men
who got battle experience in Liberia living in exile probabaly feeling
homesick but knowing that they can never return home, The Gambia is far
from stable. Desperate men do desperate things. I hate to sound
pessimistic but I would not be surprised if there are more Farafennis
and Kartongs. To add to this we have the trouble in Casamance. Something
needs to be worked out. What do you think?
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:
> =
> Reuters reports today that Gambia's appeal court has upheld an earlier
> ruling on the trial of the four men accused of treason and murder in
> connection with an attack on the military camp in Farafenni on November=
> 8, 1996.
> =
> The earlier ruling found that "treason charges could not be proved
> beyond reasonable doubt" but the Appeals Court also "ruled that there
> was a case to answer as far as the deaths of the soldiers were
> concerned," according to Reuters.
> =
> Five men were caught and accused of killing six soldiers in the 1996
> attack but the fifth accused died in detention.
> =
> (Source: Reuters)
> =
> Latir Gheran
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 02 Oct 1997 21:24:09 -0500
From: Ndey Drammeh <NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu>
To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Subscription
Message-ID: <s4341149.035@wpo.it.luc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Disposition: inline
Managers,
Kindly subscribe Awa Sey at BAKSAWA@aol.com. Thank you.
Ndey Kumba
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 00:13:23 -0400 (EDT)
From: Hous@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: WHAT IS IN THE FUTURE FOR MAMA AFRICA?
Message-ID: <971003001202_2065491721@emout07.mail.aol.com>
those people who think they just can just wake up one day and rule a country
,should never be treated with any kind of mercy.it is about time african
realise that ruling a country is not an easy task.it is not meant for any
rank-and-file.it is about time we realise that we would not tolerate any sort
of coup.this should be done with the help of super powers ,united nations and
of course the oau.sometimes i just wonder if oau is of any use.look at all
the political unrest in africa yet there is nothing oau could do other than
fruitless meetings.don't we deserve a better future like others.what lies
ahead of us in the future?aren't we fed up with the contant religious wars
?don't we have any sense of guilt for all those tribal wars?when will we say
enough is enough of all these craps.we should all stand up and fight those
rulers who think they could rule us any way they want .just look at the
trouble in liberia .after the countless blood bath,finally they have install
a democratically elected government.that country is in great ruins .it will
take years to get to where they were before the civil war. worst of all
,this is a scar that wouldn't heal so easily.not even in the next hundred
years.think of those kids who have been seperated from their parents.those
kids will live with those memories forever.
to be continued
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 2 Oct 1997 23:29:12 -0500
From: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: This Barry Thing ...
Message-ID: <199710030433.XAA14378@tower.itis.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi folks,
i'm writing to stick my neck out on the Barry thing. i think it's obvious
that the guy has angered a lot of people on Gambia-L, not only by virtue of
the issues he's raised, but also because it was probably in his first
posting that he mentioned the contentious issue of copyright.
i think the problem now is that we're dealing with 2 competing "rights."
first, Barry has a right to his opinions, and second we all have a right to
be upset. the speediest resolution to the problem, in my mind, is for all
concerned to tone things down a little. let's leave this issue behind, and
in future be open-minded about his postings. it truly is a small world,
and i would like to spare a lot of us the agony of running into Barry being
embarassed by the realization that the guy is not really all that bad. it
is much easier to be all mad about "Barry" than someone looking at you in
the eye. simply put, let's avoid getting stuck in a rut; refusing to open
the doors to future collaboration and cooperation. o.k.?
have a great weekend!
Katim
ps: could Barrys' ancestors have been orginated from Fulladu, and
transposed the last and first names, when they got to Ireland? just
kidding ;-)
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 03 Oct 1997 08:44:10 +0000
From: Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The bad and the good
Message-ID: <3434B05A.4735@ci.rech.lu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
On the following URL:
http://www.usatoday.com/life/cyber/tech/ctb334.htm
there is an interesting item about Internet censorship attempts in
strict Islamic regimes. In the course of it there is the following:
> Robert, a Lebanese who also insisted on using only his first name,
> thwarts an Arab taboo almost as strong as that against pornography -
> talking to enemy Israel.
>
> "I spend two to three hours online (several times a week) chatting
> with people in Israel. Its very interesting for me to exchange
> thoughts and opinions with the people I was brought up to view as my
> enemies," said Robert, a 24-year-old sales executive based in Dubai.
Now that's what I call useful use of the Net.
Bye, Barry
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 03 Oct 1997 03:18:36 PDT
From: "omadi green" <omadi@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re:Introduction
Message-ID: <19971003101836.8954.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Hi People,
It is good to be able re-enlist myself to this prestigeous group.
My name is Omadi Diarra, a former pupil of Gambia High School, I have
graduated from The University Of Hull in June with a degree in
Electronic Engineering. I am currently working for IBM(uk) and I hope
that I will be to make a positive contribution to the forum.
respect!!
Omadi
e-mail:Omadi@hotmail
Odiarra@uk.ibm.com
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 03 Oct 1997 06:33:39 PDT
From: "Theodor Stenevang" <stenevang@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New listmember
Message-ID: <19971003133340.29994.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Hi everybody
My name is Theodor Stenevang and I am a 22-year-old swedish
medicalstudent, living in Stockholm. I am currently doing my second
semester of study in medicine. I'm very satisfied over having found and
been added to this list.
Two of my major interests ara languages and international
relations/politics.
I have a connection to Gambia through a small volunteers' association in
my hometown ALingsas. This association has a well established contact
with Kartong, Kombo south, Western Division, since 15-20 years back. In
1988, I visited the village for two weeks.
In may 1998, I planning to go to Gambia in order to carry out a study on
the malaria situation in the Gambia.
HAving read through the messages I have received this far from Gambia-L,
I realise that I lack a great deal of knowledge to be able to follow
your debates. I hope to learn alot.
Theodor Stenevang, stenevang@hotmail.com
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 13:36:40 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Subscription
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.971003133449.8912B-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Awa Sey has been added to the list. Welcome Awa and please
send a brief intro. of yourself to our 'bantaba'. Our
address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
LatJor
+++
On Thu, 2 Oct 1997, Ndey Drammeh wrote:
> Managers,
>
> Kindly subscribe Awa Sey at BAKSAWA@aol.com. Thank you.
>
>
> Ndey Kumba
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 13:54:02 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.971003134504.8912C-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Njaga, greetings:
You wrote:
>I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambian
>constitutions. i must have missed it if and when it was
>posted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee....
> if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and al
>those who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post it to
>me????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh.
+++
A while back we did make an effort to have the
'Draft Constitution' in electronic form. I believe Sarian
and Abdou (or Momodou?) might still have it. Mine has
disappeared (so much for patriotism). I am not aware of anyone
having a copy of the actual constitution in electronic form,
however, there may be someone in the list who has a hardcopy
of it. If so we would all (I think) like to have it. Perhaps
the same effort we made with the Draft could be done with the
actual operative one.
Let me know when you know something.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 14:21:00 -0400
From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <latir@earthlink.net>
To: "Gambia-L" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Gambia in the News (3 Oct.)
Message-ID: <01bcd029$1aa3a4e0$a6421a26@latir>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Reuters reported today that in a statement released from the President's
Office, the responsibility for religious affairs has been moved from the
Department of State of the Interior to the Dept. of State of Youth and
Sports.
(Source: Reuters)
It should be noted that the present Secretary of State for Youth and Sports,
Mr. Bajo, was previously responsible for matters relating to religious
affairs when he was Interior Minister.
Latir Gheran
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 21:51:34 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (3 Oct.)
Message-ID: <01BCD046.8AB90280@ddby.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCD046.8AD16C80"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCD046.8AD16C80
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
That sounds like good news to me,and big one at that.! When the people =
make a lot of noise about something that they don't like,the state moves =
and does something about it,that in a way sounds like democracy to me.So =
we hope the state's future moves would reflect the moods of the =
electorate as was done in this particular instance.Democracy,in a =
sense,is a two-way street between the leaders and the led.So,Gambia's =
long and difficult march towards a stable democracy continues!
Regards Basssss!
-----Original Message-----
From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP:latir@earthlink.net]
Sent: 01 IaCIi CaECaiE, 1418 09:21 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Gambia in the News (3 Oct.)
Reuters reported today that in a statement released from the President's
Office, the responsibility for religious affairs has been moved from the
Department of State of the Interior to the Dept. of State of Youth and
Sports.
(Source: Reuters)
It should be noted that the present Secretary of State for Youth and =
Sports,
Mr. Bajo, was previously responsible for matters relating to religious
affairs when he was Interior Minister.
Latir Gheran
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 04 Oct 1997 00:36:38 -0700
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.
Message-ID: <3435F206.1485@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi Latjor et al!
I have both the 1970 constitution and the draft constitution. I have
however been silent because I sense some difficulty (due to distance) in
making them available to those requesting it. If they were in electronic
form they could easily have been e-mailed. They are however hard copies
and it would take ages to photocopy them and thinking of typing them
gives me chills. What can I do? Any suggestions?
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gabriel Ndow wrote:
>
> Njaga, greetings:
> You wrote:
> >I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambian
>
> >constitutions. i must have missed it if and when it was
>
> >posted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee....
>
> > if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and al
>
> >those who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post it to
>
> >me????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh.
> +++
> A while back we did make an effort to have the
> 'Draft Constitution' in electronic form. I believe Sarian
> and Abdou (or Momodou?) might still have it. Mine has
> disappeared (so much for patriotism). I am not aware of anyone
> having a copy of the actual constitution in electronic form,
> however, there may be someone in the list who has a hardcopy
> of it. If so we would all (I think) like to have it. Perhaps
> the same effort we made with the Draft could be done with the
> actual operative one.
> Let me know when you know something.
>
> LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 21:23:24 -0400 (EDT)
From: BAKSAWA@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Subscription
Message-ID: <971003212250_455152113@emout18.mail.aol.com>
Thank you very much for accepting me in your "Bantaba".
I lived in Banjul at Haddington Street. Prior to my depature from The
Gambia, I worked at ActionAid The Gambia as an Administrative Assistant.
I am 35 years old; have a 6 1/2 year old son called Aboubacar (Baks); and
I''ve lived in the State of Maine for the past 9 1/2 years. I am employed by
the City of Bangor Maine, and I coordinate a "Section 8" type housing program
called Shelter Plus Care. It is a H.U.D. subsidized housing program for
homeless people with HIV-related disease; chronic substance abuse; or severe
mental illness.
It is a pleasure to chat and reconnect with people from my own country,
because for those of you who know the region of "New England" (Boston, New
Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, etc.), it is quite un-African!
Again, thank you.
Sincerely,
Awa Sey
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 3 Oct 1997 21:46:31 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.
Message-ID: <9710040146.AA50586@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Thanks to the Scottish inventor, Alexander baines, the world of faxing
will never disappear from our finger tips, but it will cost you some
dough.
Just a thought. Perhaps you can use "snail" mail instead - that is if you
have no access to a scanner. Maybe someone with a website could be able to
scan the pages and upload them to the site to be available for any capable
person to download as a text file.
Just some few possibilities that came to mind.
Greetings to you and your loved ones toma Gassama. The Olympic city of
Atlanta says HELLO to you.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
>
> Hi Latjor et al!
> I have both the 1970 constitution and the draft constitution. I have
> however been silent because I sense some difficulty (due to distance) in
> making them available to those requesting it. If they were in electronic
> form they could easily have been e-mailed. They are however hard copies
> and it would take ages to photocopy them and thinking of typing them
> gives me chills. What can I do? Any suggestions?
> Buharry.
> -------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Gabriel Ndow wrote:
> >
> > Njaga, greetings:
> > You wrote:
> > >I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambian
> >
> > >constitutions. i must have missed it if and when it was
> >
> > >posted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee....
> >
> > > if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and al
> >
> > >those who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post it to
> >
> > >me????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh.
> > +++
> > A while back we did make an effort to have the
> > 'Draft Constitution' in electronic form. I believe Sarian
> > and Abdou (or Momodou?) might still have it. Mine has
> > disappeared (so much for patriotism). I am not aware of anyone
> > having a copy of the actual constitution in electronic form,
> > however, there may be someone in the list who has a hardcopy
> > of it. If so we would all (I think) like to have it. Perhaps
> > the same effort we made with the Draft could be done with the
> > actual operative one.
> > Let me know when you know something.
> >
> > LatJor
>
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 4 Oct 1997 04:59:58 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.971004035142.12729B-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Greetings:
I was just flipping the tv channel to C-SPAN when I caught the
last few minutes of Wole Soyinka's speech at the World
Civilization - Global 2000 Forum. The little I was able to
catch was quite relevant to our current discussion on religion
and tolerance. Since I did not see the bulk of his presentation,
it would be grossly unfair for me to make any attempt at
summarizing his speech. Perhaps someone else caught it and can
do a better job than me, or know of a website where the entire
speech can be read (or forwarded to the 'Bush list').
The problem of a few claiming to have direct access to Divine
Will and its interpretation for the rest of humanity is one
of the fundamental problems the world has been facing. It has
become increasingly more manifested in recent times along with
its attendant intolerance for those who are deemed as not
worthy of Divine Grace.
The problem of intolerance becomes more markedly when religion
of one kind or another becomes associated with the state. The
entire state apparatus then gives weight to the whims of an
Imam or a Bishop, or some other such figure, to the demise of the
secular class. Many of our attitudes toward each other, based
on religious sentiments are learnt. A gambian muslim just does
not wake up one day and say that gambian christians are
drunkards who eat pig and therefore should not be elected to
political office (see Amadou's posting). Julbrew would not have
made it for as long as it did if it relied solely on the
gambian christian community for its domestic market. It is a
well known fact that, because of their shear numbers, there are
more gambian muslim beer drinkers than there are gambian
christian beer drinkers. In addition, many of my muslim friends
are pork eaters. Yet, the attitude. The learned reflex,
is to point the finger at the Other. While I am using here
as example a muslim bias against christians based on the recent posting
of Amadou's on the last elections, one can show many examples
of these biases held by christians against muslims and
others.
The point I want to make is that religious intolerance can (and
has) torn apart the very fabric of a society. Remember Yugoslavia?
The Bosnian know. It is also a learned behavior which is
reinforced by the religious institutions. We may want to bury
our heads in the sand and act surprised over the Ahmadiyya
incident, but as PMJ pointed out this is only one case out of
many. The globalization of our nation-states is going to force
us to deal with this issue one way or the other. The acts of a
religious fanatical group (of whatever orientation) in a remote
corner of the world is going to be known in the gambia within
an extremely short time and gambians will formulate opinions
and attitudes toward the group and their acts.
Unless there is an effort at the pedagogical level to unlearn
some of these attitudes, and to learn the values that will take
us forward collectively as one gambia, I wonder what will become
of the cloak we so affectionately surround ourselves with -
"Gambia no problem".
A quick study of the past 130 years of our dear beloved gambia
will quickly expose this fiction about gambians being a
religiously tolerant people. Ask the Soninkes. Ask the Serers.
As pessimistic as this piece may sound, I hope it will not be
viewed as such. I am actually quite optimistic at our future
because this generation of gambians have the potential to solve
many of the problems we inherited. This is just one of them, so
let us go to work on it.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 4 Oct 1997 05:11:07 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.971004050250.12729C-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Thanks for th info Buharry. You could, if the suggestions Moe
gave are unworkable for you, mail a photocopy of the 1970 and
Draft constitutions to me, Njaga or someone to do
what Moe suggested. However, we still need to know if anyone
has a copy of the CURRENT constitution. I believe there were
certain parts of the Draft that were modified, so we should
perhaps focus more on the current one being used in the House.
(In addition to the 1970 one.)
Perhaps this could be another resource to be placed in the
GambiaNet repository.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 4 Oct 1997 13:59:14 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Subscription
Message-ID: <01BCD0D1.DA1E6AA0@dddl.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCD0D1.DA3FFC60"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCD0D1.DA3FFC60
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
A big WELCOME to you,Awa in the Gambian Bantabaa, and take your seat.I =
am sure you will find it most interesting.My regards to Ndey and little =
Baks!
Regards Basss!
-----Original Message-----
From: BAKSAWA@aol.com [SMTP:BAKSAWA@aol.com]
Sent: 02 IaCIi CaECaiE, 1418 04:23 O
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: Subscription
Thank you very much for accepting me in your "Bantaba".
I lived in Banjul at Haddington Street. Prior to my depature from The
Gambia, I worked at ActionAid The Gambia as an Administrative Assistant. =
I am 35 years old; have a 6 1/2 year old son called Aboubacar (Baks); =
and
I''ve lived in the State of Maine for the past 9 1/2 years. I am =
employed by
the City of Bangor Maine, and I coordinate a "Section 8" type housing =
program
called Shelter Plus Care. It is a H.U.D. subsidized housing program for
homeless people with HIV-related disease; chronic substance abuse; or =
severe
mental illness. =20
It is a pleasure to chat and reconnect with people from my own country,
because for those of you who know the region of "New England" (Boston, =
New
Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, etc.), it is quite un-African! =20
Again, thank you. =20
Sincerely,
Awa Sey
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 04 Oct 1997 15:48:28 -0700
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: HEIDI, AND FELLOW BANTABA 'NKOLU.
Message-ID: <3436C7BC.8E0@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Moe & Latjor!
Thanks for the suggestions. Faxing the constitutions would be much more
expensive than what they cost. I bought the draft constitution for 100
Dalasis. The 1970 constitution I photocopied from a friend. The 1970
constitution has 88 pages excluding the covers whilst the draft
constitution has 110 pages. Even photocopying them would take a lot of
time which I=B4m afraid I do not have now. However if either of you can
scan them as you suggested, I=B4ll gladly send them to you provided I get=
them back because I need them for reference.
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
Modou Jallow wrote:
> =
> Thanks to the Scottish inventor, Alexander baines, the world of faxing
> will never disappear from our finger tips, but it will cost you some
> dough.
> =
> Just a thought. Perhaps you can use "snail" mail instead - that is if y=
ou
> have no access to a scanner. Maybe someone with a website could be able=
to
> scan the pages and upload them to the site to be available for any capa=
ble
> person to download as a text file.
> =
> Just some few possibilities that came to mind.
> =
> Greetings to you and your loved ones toma Gassama. The Olympic city of
> Atlanta says HELLO to you.
> =
> Regards,
> =
> Moe S. Jallow
> =
> >
> > Hi Latjor et al!
> > I have both the 1970 constitution and the draft constitution. I ha=
ve
> > however been silent because I sense some difficulty (due to distance)=
in
> > making them available to those requesting it. If they were in electro=
nic
> > form they could easily have been e-mailed. They are however hard copi=
es
> > and it would take ages to photocopy them and thinking of typing them
> > gives me chills. What can I do? Any suggestions?
> > Buharry=
=2E
> > ---------------------------------------------------------------------=
----
> > Gabriel Ndow wrote:
> > >
> > > Njaga, greetings:
> > > You wrote:
> > > >I KNOW SOMETIME AGO, someone had requested the gambian
> > >
> > > >constitutions. i must have missed it if and when it was
> > >
> > > >posted. i recently made a request of my own. pleeeaaasssee.=
=2E..
> > >
> > > > if anyone has it, lat jor, a.s. janneh, momodou, and =
al
> > >
> > > >those who surpass me in patriotism, can you please post i=
t to
> > >
> > > >me????? nyan' naa leem.... allaaa keh allah yeh.
> > > +++
> > > A while back we did make an effort to have the
> > > 'Draft Constitution' in electronic form. I believe Sarian
> > > and Abdou (or Momodou?) might still have it. Mine has
> > > disappeared (so much for patriotism). I am not aware of anyone
> > > having a copy of the actual constitution in electronic form,
> > > however, there may be someone in the list who has a hardcopy
> > > of it. If so we would all (I think) like to have it. Perhaps
> > > the same effort we made with the Draft could be done with the
> > > actual operative one.
> > > Let me know when you know something.
> > >
> > > LatJor
> >
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 04 Oct 1997 14:02:39 -0400
From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie <NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Rumours.
Message-ID: <s4364c87.022@gwmail.kysu.edu>
Friends,
I think it is high time for
us Gambians abroad and those at
home to start speaking up for our
own safety and freedom.
I have been hearing rumors about
the inhumane way our so called
fellow African Arabian brothers
have been mistreating Gambians
leaving in their countries and even
in our own country as their
employees. One thing we Gambians
fail to realize is that these
people are always following their
interests and once they get it,
they will be done with us. Please
do not get me wrong now, there are
good and evil people in every race,
but some are more extreme than the
others. A case in point is the time
when our president went to one of
the Arabian countries and had to
buy his own people back for $1000
dollars for each person. This is
the most callous thing I have ever
heard since the end of slavery. I
would even give these people their
due, because it is their country
and they have their own laws with
regards to certain cases like this,
but it doesn't even justify their
inhumane acts. Anyway we Gambians
have to know that there are these
Arabs and Lebanese in our country
and they try, or even do behave
this same way. I believe, we
should never put up with this and
should put a stop to it.
There was a time when the owner of
Atsons(Adnan) slapped one of his
workers and the case was taken to
the labor department which ended up
in the police department and was
finally silence with nothing done.
Who knows what happened ? As usual
may be he paid off someone in the
police department and the case was
closed. This is what we should not
allow at all. We are selling our
own brothers to the enemy who came
in our country with intention of
making money (which I don't have
any problem with), but also
treating us as slaves or people
inferior to them.
Aliens in the Gambia are given more
privileges than us Gambians. This
is why they treat us anyhow and
will always get away with it. If
only we realize how painful and
degrading it is to go to a place
(Casino) and non Gambians look at
you as if you are in a wrong place
in your own country. This is
unheard of. The Gambia is not the
US.
Anyway there are more and more of
them coming from Senegal, Liberia
Sierra Leone and so forth, but
please let us act now and ask the
Gambia government to make and
enforce new laws for these foreign
people, who intend to have and open
businesses in our country for the
benifit, interest and well being of
the Gambian people as their
employees.
Thank You
Ndey Fatou.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 4 Oct 1997 14:28:21 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Rumors
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.971004142012.13871A-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Pa-Mambuna:
Are you referring to the incident that occurred back in June, or
is this more recent? If it is the former then yes several UDP
members were arrested and TORTURED by the NIA I suppose for their
political beliefs. The matter was being investigated by the
government but I have not heard of any news regarding this matter
since.
Perhaps others in the list could furnish us with an update.
There is a video (in the U.S.) circulating of these victims which
I saw. The scars on their bodies remind me of Apartheid South
Africa. Unfortunately I have not been able to secure a copy.
LatJor
On Wed, 1 Oct 1997, PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG wrote:
> Fellow List Members,
> I heard that K.K.Barrow (kombo south candidate for Lawyer Darbo's
> party) and Mr. Sandang Bojang(Gunjur) were recently arrested and
> detained for organising a meeting some where in the kombo south region.
> Some even said they were totured. Can anyone justify this rumors
> especially our members from the base? I pray and hope that Allah, the
> guidance, guide our leaders towards the common good of all.
>
> GOD BLESS
>
> Pa-Mambuna, Lexington
>
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 4 Oct 1997 19:32:47 -0400 (EDT)
From: Hous@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Rumours.
Message-ID: <971004193242_-1463452734@emout11.mail.aol.com>
I am not speaking for sister Ndeye Fatou but I have heard alot about some
these Lebanese.I am a sarahulay and most my family once lived in Sierra
Leone.Belief me these people told me a lot about some of these Lebanese.The
economic of Sierra Leone has a lot to do with some of the Lebanese.they
virtually controled the then Siaka Steven government.They smuggled out all
the from Sierra Leone.Some of our Gambians who were then involved in the
diamond business suffered a lot from the hands of those Lebanese .If
Lebanese suspect any one is involved in smuggling diamond ,they would report
you to the authorities .Mostly it will boil down to paying hefty fines or
bribes.We should not let them infiltrate our government. Some of them are
really unscrupulous.Let's watch out for some of them.Not all of them are
bad.Sister Nedeye Fatou could you be little bit about the country where
Gambians were enslaved.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 4 Oct 1997 19:40:43 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Rumours.
Message-ID: <971004194041_38067409@emout02.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l:
(1) To Latjor, I do have a copy of the tape in question. I can let you keep
it for a while when I visit Atlanta.
(2) On the "rumours" relating to foreigners in The Gambia:
How do we expect to be treated abroad if we are lumping groups of foreigners
together and holding them responsible for the purported misdeeds of a few?
Why not cite specific cases instead of saying the Lebanese, Liberians,
Sierra Leonians, etc. ?
If the fundamental rights of Gambians are violated by (for argument sake) the
Kuwaitis, does that make "Arabs" responsible? Do we have the facts about the
situations mentioned before talking about what actions to take?
I believe these are the kinds of questions we need to address to avoid
creating any anti-immigrant hysteria in The Gambia. Afterall, some of us are
descendants of immigrants (a Sierra Leonean, in my case).
Peace!
Amadou Scattred Janneh
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 04 Oct 1997 20:39:11 -0500
From: Ndey Drammeh <NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Subscription -Reply
Message-ID: <s436a995.058@wpo.it.luc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Disposition: inline
Awa Sey,
Welcome! I hope you find the list as interesting and educational as I
have. Give a big hug to Baks for me.
Cousin Ndey
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 00:28:22 -0400 (EDT)
From: BAKSAWA@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Subscription -Reply
Message-ID: <971005002821_1098991180@emout15.mail.aol.com>
Cousin:
Thanks again for being such a good samaritan!
I am having a wonderful time catching up on Gambian politics and current
events.
Baks and I love you, and we look forward to seeing you at Thanksgiving.
Please say hello to Alhajie and Abdou.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 05 Oct 1997 02:00:23 -0400
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Rumors
Message-ID: <34372CF7.2CBE@iglou.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Mr. Ndow,
I did hear about the incident that occured in June. This one, I heard,
happened a few days age. May be folks back home can furnish us with the
info.
Thanks,
GOD BLESS!
Pa-Mambuna, Lexington.
Gabriel Ndow wrote:
>
> Pa-Mambuna:
> Are you referring to the incident that occurred back in June, or
> is this more recent? If it is the former then yes several UDP
> members were arrested and TORTURED by the NIA I suppose for their
> political beliefs. The matter was being investigated by the
> government but I have not heard of any news regarding this matter
> since.
>
> Perhaps others in the list could furnish us with an update.
> There is a video (in the U.S.) circulating of these victims which
> I saw. The scars on their bodies remind me of Apartheid South
> Africa. Unfortunately I have not been able to secure a copy.
>
> LatJor
>
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 01:29:33 +0100
From: "<PMJ@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Rumours.
Message-ID: <B0000008930@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Hi Ndey Fatou,
You may not be in The Gambia but your entire article and analysis is
true..This is Pa Musa and I will have to get Paps to e-mail you..I was
wondering when you were gonna get on line as it seems there is a lot of KSU
folks on the gambia-l..good to hear from you
pmj
----------
> From: Ndey Fatou Jabbie <NJ173949@gwmail.kysu.edu>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Rumours.
> Date: Saturday, October 04, 1997 7:02 PM
>
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Oct 1997 01:49:41 +0100
From: "<PMJ@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re:Introduction
Message-ID: <B0000008931@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Hi Omadi,
Welcome aboard..are you Zainab Jallow's former classmate at GHS?? cos if
you are then I know you quite well then..if not still..Congrats and good to
hear you have graduated and are gainfully employed..Welcome to Gambia-L
pmj
----------
> From: omadi green <omadi@hotmail.com>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re:Introduction
> Date: Friday, October 03, 1997 11:18 AM
>
> Hi People,
> It is good to be able re-enlist myself to this prestigeous group.
> My name is Omadi Diarra, a former pupil of Gambia High School, I have
> graduated from The University Of Hull in June with a degree in
> Electronic Engineering. I am currently working for IBM(uk) and I hope
> that I will be to make a positive contribution to the forum.
>
> respect!!
>
> Omadi
>
> e-mail:Omadi@hotmail
> Odiarra@uk.ibm.com
>
> ______________________________________________________
> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 88
*************************