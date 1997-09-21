Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9709E - Digest 87 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10393 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 15:25:31



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Down

by

2) Re: Monogamy

by Gabriel Ndow <

3) Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Down

by

4) Re: fyi

by

5) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

by M W Payne <

6) Fwd: Introduction from Housainou Waggeh

by

7) Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Down

by

8) NEW MEMBER

by

9) Fwd: FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT: Grumbles Over

by

10) Re: Sierr Leone List Mail

by

11) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

by

12) SV: SeneGambian Affairs

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

13) Re: death of Dembo Marong

by Nuha Jatta <

14) please.....

by Barry Mahon <

15) Re: Telecommunications in Africa

by Barry Mahon <

16) RE: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

17) Unscribe Me

by AISHA CAMARA <

18) RE: Barry's HoneyMoon,OVER!

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

19) Re: Monogamy

by "LAURA T RADER" <

20) new member

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

21) cassamance

by

22) RE: please.....

by

23) RE: Monogamy -Reply

by Ndey Drammeh <

24) RE: Monogamy -Reply

by Ndey Drammeh <

25) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

by

26) RE: Monogamy -Reply

by Ndey Drammeh <

27) Introduction

by "Ebrima Kah" <

28) RE: Monogamy -Reply

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

29) Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Down

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

30) RE: Monogamy

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

31) RE: Monogamy

by

32) Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Down

by

33) Thanks!

by

34) EC / ACP info

by

35) add a new member

by ahmed tijan deen <

36) Casamance Update

by

37) Female Condom Studies

by

38) RE: Monogamy -Reply

by Ndey Drammeh <

39) Re: please.....

by

40) Re: Thanks!

by

41) Re: please.....

by

42) new members

by Gabriel Ndow <

43) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

by Gabriel Ndow <

44) Copyright issues ...

by "Katim S. Touray" <

45) Re: please.....

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

46) SV: SeneGambian Affairs

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

47) SV: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Down

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

48) Re: please.....

by Barry Mahon <

49) RE: Copyright issues ...

by

50) RE: please.....

by

51) fyi

by

52) African Women Global Network International Conference (fwd)

by

53) RE: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

54) Fw: Intn'l African Student Assoc. Newsletter seeking

submissions(fwd)

by

55) RE: please.

by Ousman Gajigo <

56) Fwd: HEALTH-ETHICS: US Medical Experiments in Third World Assailed

by

57) RE: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)

by

58) RE: please.

by

59) GambiaNet Progress Report 2

by

60) [Fwd: NEW WHITE HOUSE AFRICA ADVISER CHARTS U.S. POLICY PRIORITIES]

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

61) Re: please.

by

62) Re: please.....

by Gabriel Ndow <

63) Re: please.....

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

64) Re: please.....

by Barry Mahon <

65) Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

66) Re: please.....

by

67) Re: please.....

by "Alpha Robinson" <

68) SV: Thanks!

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

69) Tour operator seeks Gambian contacts

by Andy Lyons <

70) Re: Copyright issues ...

by Barry Mahon <

71) Re: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)

by Barry Mahon <

72) Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

by Sarian Loum <

73) Re: Copyright issues ...

by Tamsir Mbai <

74) Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

75) Re: please...

by

76) RE: Copyright issues ...

by "A. Loum" <

77) RE: Copyright issues ...

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

78) Out of man's rib God created "woman" (fwd)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

79) Re: Copyright issues ... (fwd)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

80) RE: Monogamy -Reply (fwd)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

81) Demonstration at the Gambian Embassy

by

82) My replies and "CLITTERECTOMY "

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

83) Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

by

84) Re: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassy

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

85) Re: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)

by

86) RE: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)

by

87) Re: Out of man's rib God created "woman" (fwd)

by Gabriel Ndow <

88) New Member

by "YAYA S. SISAY" <

89) Re: SV: Thanks!

by

90) Re: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassy

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

91) Re: Copyright issues ...

by Abdou Touray <

92) Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

by

93) Re: Copyright issues ...

by

94) Re: Telecommunications in Africa

by "Katim S. Touray" <

95) Re: Telecommunications in Africa

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

96) Re: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassy

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

97) Re: Monogamy -Reply (fwd)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

98) RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

by Ceesay Soffie <

99) RE: Copyright issues ...

by

100) Re:Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

by TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION <

101) RE: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassy

by Ceesay Soffie <

102) Re: Copyright issues ... (fwd)

by "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" <

103) Lists and their evolution... (fwd)

by "D. Proctor" <

104) Re: New Member

by

105) Re: Thanks!

by

106) Re: Copyright issues ...

by

107) subscribtion of a friend (professor)

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

108) Re: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassy

by

109) Re: subscribtion of a friend (professor)

by

110) Gambia in the News (25 Sept)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

111) RE: Copyright issues ...

by Gabriel Ndow <

112) RE: Copyright issues ...

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

113) Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

by Francis Njie <

114) Re: Gambia in the News (25 Sept)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

115) RE: Copyright issues ...

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

116) Re: Telecommunications in Africa

by Barry Mahon <

117) WORDS COULD BE DISTORTED AS SOCIETY EVOLVES....

by TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION <

118) RE: Copyright issues ...

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

119) RE: Copyright issues ...

by

120) messed the postings up.

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

121) RE: messed the postings up.

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

122) News about Gambia... (fwd)

by Numukunda Darboe <

123) RE: Copyright issues ...

by Sarian Loum <

124) Re: Copyright issues ...

by Numukunda Darboe <

125) RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

by Ceesay Soffie <

126) Re: Copyright issues ...

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

127) RE: Copyright issues ...

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

128) New member

by

129) Re: Copyright issues ...

by

130) Unsubscribe me.

by Momodou Njie <

131) Misuse of the N---er Word (part 1) (fwd)

by

132) Misuse of the N---er Word (part 2) (fwd)

by

133) RE: Copyright issues ...

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

134) The '******' word and the dictionary 'makers' (fwd)

by

135) RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

by Sarian Loum <

136) RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

by Sarian Loum <

137) humor for the weekend (fwd)

by

138) Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

by Francis Njie <

139) Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

by "<

140) New Member

by

141) RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

142) Fwd: Looking for Gambian stamps

by Andy Lyons <

143) Re: Foroyaa's email

by "<

144) Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)

by "<

145) The different topics lately on Gambia-L

by "<

146) Re: Monogamy -Reply (fwd)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

147) Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

by

148) Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)

by

149) RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

150) RE: The different topics lately on Gambia-L

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 04:08:40 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Down

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Toma Camara, you wrote:



> In terms of performance by region, UNCTAD points to a recovery

> based on a number of factors in Africa. It cites an improvement in

> governability, sustained prices of raw materials, favourable

> weather conditions and the pacification of several internal

> conflicts.



They must be kidding! Is West Africa part of their poll? What about

Liberia, Sierra Leone and now Senegal (Cassamance)?



>

> But the agency warns that continued recovery in Africa depends

> on an additional factor: the expansion of non-traditional exports

> in order to obtain revenues for financing the imports necessary

> for investment.



It is well known that the rate of import by far exceeds the rate of export

in almost any African country, which also has serious implications for

deficits in foreign exchange. In most of these countries, politics

dictates economics. But what is not known is that economics in turn

determines the food and nutritional status of any given population, the

ultimate force behind politics. To overcome this shortsightedness, the

African governments must go beyound politics to do anything to provide

knowledge, food and what is best for all its citizens.



Most African goverments have not understood the relationship and

implications between increased productivity and a resulting boost for the

countries economy. And here we are today tolling the continent for hunger,

malnutrition and low national productivity. Our colonial rulers built for

themselves government systems seperate from the traditional or ethnic

systems. And, unfortunately, our African governments inherited the system

without much change, operating according to the western values and

concepts. In our traditional societies agriculture and food dominates

everything else, but in the colonial still prevailing system, cash crops

are given priority over anything else. The local interests of our

traditional people are so much at conflict with political interests. But

let me ask you, to what extent does education or our degrees earned

prepare us well to live or work in the village where agriculture is the

main stay or occupation? Instead, it seems to encourage urban migration,

driving the people to quit their villages. Is that the objective of our

governments? If No, then why does education pull us away from villages

even in the face of starvation and misery in towns and cities?



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 04:21:15 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Monogamy

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970921041412.8900C-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Amy my sister:

the way you framed your question makes it difficult to have a

serious debate on the issue. Either you can juxtapose monogamy

with polygamy - as to whether one is better than the other - or

ask the separte the question: Is sleeping around more exciting

than sleeping with your wife or wives.

You see, monogamy/polygamy fall under the institution of

marriage, whereas 'slleping around does not!



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 04:29:57 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Down

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



I think we ought to revisit the debate between Agriculture versus

Information Technology in the Gambia ... won't you say?



Where are Momodous Buharry and Sidibeh????



Also, whatever happened to the Gambia Shadow List members...Pa Musa and

Co. in the Gambia? In black American english (slang) we say: Wha'Zup????



Have a nice weekend...well, what's left of it anyway.



Regards,



Moe S. Jallow

======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 13:06:05 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: fyi

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable



Africa is in a deep uncorfortable situation in the new

technological century where competion is a main rule . That

because of our unscrupulous leaders who want to ruin the country for

their own benefit.

They're abusing of the ignorance of the population to get rich. It's

absurd!!!!!!

The alphabetisation is one of the solutions, but the other one could

be that the populations are getting involved in politics .That will

for sure put a stop to a political abuse. To reach that stage,

we need a real reconversion of mentality: our leaders have to work

for more merit instead of their own prestiges In so many cases,

politics is a profession in Africa. That's why, they don't care

about their fellows.

We need to modernize some of our institutions to stop giving

excessive powers to the president and ban the concepts `` spiritual

guide or the father of the nation=B4=B4. We need DEMOCRACY in AFRICA

Regards.

Chakys..



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 09:00:33 -0400

From: M W Payne <

To:

Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit







I have been out of town and away from this list for a little more than a

week, only to return and find out that there have been quite a bit of

"fireworks" during that time. As a former student of Dr. Clarke, and

then (although not a historian) a former junior colleague of his, I must

say that I am impressed by Mr. LatJor's response, and am in full

agreement with him. I think that, regardless of his scholarship and

honesty (or lack thereof), Alex Haley's importance is unquestionable.

It has been no secret that Haley's "faction" is flawed, and perhaps

features more fiction than fact. (As an aside, it was actually Haley

who first coined the word "faction" to represent what he was doing, and

not the great Guyanese anthropologist Ivan Van Sertima, as was suggested

on this list.)



At any rate, Haley's Roots, has done more to put The Gambia as well as

the horrors and the reality of the Middle Passage and its aftermath in

the minds of millions of people, than any of the factual, and perhaps

dry academic works that have preceded or have followed it. In this

regard, Haley's contribution is unquestionable. Interestingly, the last

leg of my recent trip, finds me returning from Washington, DC these past

four days, where the Afro American Historical and Genealogical Society

just held its 20th anniversary conference. As the date implies, the

society's mere existence is a direct result of Haley's work. Quite a

bit of good genealogical and historical work has come out of the society

over the years.



As an African American, I am not sure what a "typical" African American

response is, as we are not a monolithic group of people (which people

have a "typical" response and are monolithic. That remark appears to be

demeaning, although perhaps unintentionally so ) There are

conservatives, progressives, nationalists among The African American

community. Some, as a result of the continuous onslaught of

miseducation, are filled with self hatred and are easily co-opted, while

there others are committed to the elevation of the community. Even

among the conservatives, there are some who are committed to our

elevation, although in my personal opinion, they are misguided.



In reading the thread, I am not sure how Haley's The Autobiography of

Malcolm X became relevant, as I thought the work of most relevance to

this discussion was Roots. But, yes even "Autobiography" was flawed,

just as any other work would be. I am not sure what the "hair

splitting" is all about there. If the hairsplitting was about whether

or not Dr. Clarke had a positive relationship with Malcolm X, I have it

on numerous reliable independent sources in the community that, indeed,

the relationship did exist. Personal conversations with Dr. Clarke has

confirmed this as well.



Another interesting note, is that our Department of Black and Puerto

Rican Studies at Hunter College of the City University of New York,

where Professor Clarke taught for over twenty years, was actually

created by students (not by faculty or the administration) when students

demonstrated, protested, and then closed down the school in order to be

heard. Because of the exclusion of courses related to the global

experiences of people of African descent, and from African perspectives,

students who were hungering for knowledge of self, first requested, then

demand that an entire department be established which would guarantee

the dissemination of such scholarship. Students not only got their

demands for the creation of the department by insisted that THEY choose

the faculty who would teach in the department. The very first person

who was chosen to teach was Dr. John Henrik Clarke. The department is

approaching its thirtieth anniversary and although beleaguered by

reactionary forces, which would like to see its demise, it still

thrives. The point here, is that students or a people can move to

higher levels than the larger society would normally allow, if they act

collectively and decisively, at the proper moment. My only

self-criticism is that we should have moved further in the years that

followed, rather than let the reactionary right wing forces gain ground.



Dr. Clarke's contribution in the field really does not need mention. It

is surprising to find anyone, familiar with the field, who is unfamiliar

with Dr. Clarke. Even in the years following his blindness, he has

influenced thousands of scholars, still lecturing on the circuit, both

within the U.S. and in Africa. His knowledge, memory and scholarship

are legendary, and need no introduction. The numerous works he has

written since his eye sight left, are all tributes to his acumen, and an

instruction to us all. (If I were 10% as productive in my lifetime, I

would have been ecstatic.)



Although seriously irritated by the remarks (name calling) of "Bernard,"

I think that we can disagree without being disagreeable. The name

calling, on all sides, should stop and the genuine discussion and

dialogue should be increased. (I know that we all slip at some point,

but this should be minimized.) In the spirit of community, let us all

move forward to help elevate each other, and not tear down those whose

lives have been dedicated to improving the global community.



Thank you.



M W Payne



> > I really appreciate the response you sent me from the brother or

> Sister

> > from Gambia. It was very very interesting and I regretfully admit,

> very

> > true, even the part of I being a "Jackass". Yet, understand many

> of

> > the great men whom I emulate were also complimented with such

> praise.

> > Former Mayor of Detroit Coleman Young (whom freely told pacified

> Negroes

> > and whites alike "where to get off"), The Honorable Louis Farrakahn

> > (scorned by all but a true leader none the less), and the list goes

> on

> > thank-you.

> >

> > Yet, Please inform LatJor that I will always respect his/her

> opinion.

> > Yet, I ask to reserve the right to disagree. Please See below.

> >

> > Modou Jallow wrote:

> >

> > > Bernard,

> > > Below is a forwarded response of your reply to the Alex Haley's

> > > message.

> > > The rather unpleasant respose was sent by a member of the Gambia

> > > mailing

> > > list. I apologize for any name calling that was used.

> > >

> > > ----Read on ------

> > >

> > > > From: Gabriel Ndow <

> > > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > > <

> > > > Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

> > > > In-Reply-To: <

> > > > Mime-Version: 1.0

> > > > Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

> > > > X-To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

> > > <

> > > > X-Sender: gndow@acc5

> > > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> > > >

> > > > Moe:

> > > > I did post something on this issue a while back. I do not know

> if it

> > >

> > > > was read. But on your current posting which is a forward of a

> > > > 'Black American friend' of yours, I would like you to forward

> this

> > > > message to him from me. In his piece he quotes and comments

> > > > as follows:

> > > >

> > > > >> But Henrik Clarke,

> > > > > > a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:

> > > > > > "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes

> > > > > > take the best we can get and sometimes we

> > > > > > exaggerate them into something a little bit

> > > > > > better than they deserve to be."

> > > >

> > > > His comment:

> > > > > What a loser. If he can't win just piss on the winner. I

> can't

> > > state

> > > > > what a jerk this type of African American is.

> > > > +++++++++++++++

> > > >

> > > > First, the 'jerk' your Black American friend is referring to is

> none

> > > other

> > > > than Professor John Henrik Clarke. He is one of the most eminent

>

> > > > scholars on African and African-American and African-Caribbean

> > > > History. An elder (over 80 years I believe) began teaching

> African

> > > > History on the street corners of Harlem at a time when your

> friend's

> > >

> > > > mother was either not yet born or was still in diapers!

> >

> > I respect that and never will I belittle such accomplishments, Yet

> at

> > the same time am I required to agree with ones views due to the

> number

> > of years on has lectured on African, African-American, and

> > African-Caribbean History?

> >

> > > > The record of Prof. Clarke can best be guaged by the number of

> > > > prominent African-American scholars, scientists, and department

> > > > heads, politicians, etc... who have been schooled by him. If we

> were

> > >

> > > > to begin listing these, it would certainly be a Who's Who list.

> > > Among

> > > > the most renown is one Malcolm X to whom Clarke was once his

> > > > advisor.

> >

> > In reading the Autobiography of Malcom Little (Malcomn X). I did

> not

> > read of Professor John Henrik Clark. are you sure of this fact??

> Where

> > is it documented. Can it be supported?

> >

> > > Prof. Clarke has influenced two generations of African-

> > > > Americans as well as Afrricans worldwide with his researches and

>

> > > > lectures on the pan-African struggle.

> >

> > I respect that and surely I am a beneficiary of his efforts.

> >

> > > > The mark of a good scholar is to speak the truth without fear or

>

> > > favor.

> >

> > We must not confuse "truth" with "opinion"...

> >

> > > > The mark of a great scholar is to influence a whole generation

> of

> > > > scholars to follow in your footsteps. This is the legacy of

> > > > John Henrik Clarke, Professor Emeritus. Now blinded by age and

> > > > the many hours of reading and researching, he has donated his

> > > > entire library to the Atlanta University Center.

> >

> > The students of that great institution are truly blessed due to this

>

> > person's generosity..... During my collegiate journey at Troy State

>

> > University, Such material was purposely not available for of course,

> it

> > was a White institution; for how else would they keep me in bondage

> > without chains. They would have to keep me ignorant of ones own

> self,

> > culture, and history...I am surely indebted to this man. Maybe a

> "Jerk"

> > is inappropriate. Yet, my brother or sister. Try to understand my

> > anger and hatred. There were two types of slaves upon the

> plantations

> > of North America. The field ****** and the House ******. Today we

> > still have many House ******s among us. And they belittle the

> efforts

> > of the Field Ni----, like myself at every turn in order to gain

> favor

> > with those they perceive with the ability to increase the quality of

>

> > their lives. I hate these bastards with every fiber of my

> existence. I

> > grew angry when I "perceived" what I thought was a "House ******"

> at

> > the Devils work.

> >

> > > Tell your friend to

> > > > go to the Woodruff Library in the A.U.C. center (I assume he

> lives

> > > > in Atlanta like you).

> >

> > I do....

> >

> > > In the ground floor, the books in the entire

> > > > African-American library in this section were once his! Yea I

> know

> > > > he will find literally thousands of books, but he needs to delve

> in

> > > > all those works before calling anybody a 'jerk'!!!

> >

> > Wow, thank you for opening my eyes and increasing my knowledge....I

> am

> > greatly indebted to this great man.

> >

> > > > A recently published work of Clarke's would also be a good

> starting

> > > > point for him. The book is called: "Notes for an African World

> > > > Revolution - Africans at the Crossroads" by John Henrik Clarke.

> > > > It is a 450 page work that will keep him occupied for a while.

> >

> > I will surely acquire it after I finish reading "Night of fire". I

> am

> > only pages away from finishing "Night of Fire" the story to

> Toussaint

> > L'Ouverture....I am sure LatJour has already read this book, it is

> the

> > book of a great African Slave, Haitian general, Liberator,

> (1743-1803)

> > By the way...have he/she read the book he/her is referring me to??

> >

> > > > Another book he should read is: "Our Story - A Handbook of

> > > > African American and Contemporary Issues" Edited by Akyaaba

> > > > Addai-Sebo and Ansei Wong. Clarke contributed to this work

> > > > with sevral articles: African Resistance and Colonial

> Domination:

> > > > The Africans in the Americas; Pan-Africanism and the Future of

> > > > the African Family; Africans in the New World: Their

> Contribution

> > > > to Science, Invention and Technology.

> >

> > I will surely acquire this material, yet promise me I am not

> > communicating with a hypocrite. Promise me you have read the

> material

> > yourself.

> >

> > > >

> > > > Finally I leave your 'jackass' friend with these words of

> Professor

> > > > John Henrik Clarke:

> > > >

> > > > If we have to change tomorrow, we are going to have to look back

>

> > > > inorder to look forward. We will have to look back with some

> > > courage,

> > > > warm our hands on the revolutionary fires of those who came

> before

> > > > us and understand that we have within ourselves, nationally and

> > > > internationally, the ability to regain what we have lost and to

> > > build

> > > > a new humanity for ourselves, first and foremost, and for the

> whole

> > > > world ultimately. To do this we must extend the concept of

> > > > Pan-Africanism beyond its original base to a concept of a world

> > > > union of all African people, the African in Africa, the African

> in

> > > the

> > > > Caribbean, the African in South America, the African in the

> Pacific

> > > > Islands and, especially, the African throughout the world who

> has

> > > > yet to realise that he or she is African too."





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 21:56:17 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Introduction from Housainou Waggeh

Message-ID: <



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



---forwarded mail START---

From:

To: Momodou Camara

Date: 21/09/97 20:53

Subject: Re: DEVELOPMENT: South Battles The Currents Of Globalisation/RELATE/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Hi my name is Husainou Waggeh and I am from Basse Koba Kunda. I have been in

this country for almost ten years.I have always been in New York. I always

like read news about our lovely and friendly gambia.I think we should all

work collectively to improve this news paper. Actually I am working on a web

page which will touch much on gambia .I may need some pictures and bit of

information about tourism in The gambia. If any has suggestions or some

resource to share please send to me.



---forwarded mail END---



Momodou Camara.

21.9.1997 21:18

--- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 21:56:32 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Down

Message-ID: <



Hi Moe,

That news article was from IPS and not written by me. I do share your views

and I wonder which countries were involved in their survey.



We still have a long way to go when our leaders spend two million dalasis

on inauguration ceremonies or over five hundred thousand dalasis on the

treatment of an ambassador's child whilst basic drugs are missing in our

hospitals

or children dropping out of school at grade six because of the number of

grade seven places available in Junior Secondary Schools through out the

counrty.



ooops!!



>

>Toma Camara, you wrote:

>

>> In terms of performance by region, UNCTAD points to a recovery

>> based on a number of factors in Africa. It cites an improvement in

>> governability, sustained prices of raw materials, favourable

>> weather conditions and the pacification of several internal

>> conflicts.

>

>They must be kidding! Is West Africa part of their poll? What about

>Liberia, Sierra Leone and now Senegal (Cassamance)?

>

>>

>> But the agency warns that continued recovery in Africa depends

>> on an additional factor: the expansion of non-traditional exports

>> in order to obtain revenues for financing the imports necessary

>> for investment.

>

>It is well known that the rate of import by far exceeds the rate of export

>in almost any African country, which also has serious implications for

>deficits in foreign exchange. In most of these countries, politics

>dictates economics. But what is not known is that economics in turn

>determines the food and nutritional status of any given population, the

>ultimate force behind politics. To overcome this shortsightedness, the

>African governments must go beyound politics to do anything to provide

>knowledge, food and what is best for all its citizens.

>

>Most African goverments have not understood the relationship and

>implications between increased productivity and a resulting boost for the

>countries economy. And here we are today tolling the continent for hunger,

>malnutrition and low national productivity. Our colonial rulers built for

>themselves government systems seperate from the traditional or ethnic

>systems. And, unfortunately, our African governments inherited the system

>without much change, operating according to the western values and

>concepts. In our traditional societies agriculture and food dominates

>everything else, but in the colonial still prevailing system, cash crops

>are given priority over anything else. The local interests of our

>traditional people are so much at conflict with political interests. But

>let me ask you, to what extent does education or our degrees earned

>prepare us well to live or work in the village where agriculture is the

>main stay or occupation? Instead, it seems to encourage urban migration,

>driving the people to quit their villages. Is that the objective of our

>governments? If No, then why does education pull us away from villages

>even in the face of starvation and misery in towns and cities?

>

>Regards,

>Moe S. Jallo

----------------------------



Momodou Camara.

--- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 22:10:25 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <19970921201047.AAA22898@LOCALNAME>



Alex P. Swarray has been added to the list. Welcome

to gambia-l and please send a brief introduction about

yourself to the group. Our address is:



Momodou Camara







------------------------------



Date: 21 Sep 1997 20:21:40 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT: Grumbles Over

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 17-Sep-97 ***



Title: FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT: Grumbles Over World Bank Business Methods



By Abid Aslam



WASHINGTON, Sep 17 (IPS) - The World Bank has yet to make good on

promises to provide 'one-stop shopping' for companies seeking to

do business in developing countries, say private financiers.



Their complaints come a year after the Bank introduced

streamlined procedures it said would ease private foreign

investment in the South, and the former Soviet Union, and

stimulate the domestic private sector. That initiative included a

single phone number in Washington that companies could call to

enquire about possible loans, political risk insurance, or credit

guarantees for specific projects.



In a new report, however, the Institute of International

Finance (IIF) says the World Bank group should do more to share

the risks of investing in the South and show ''a greater

willingness...to 'work with the grain of the market'.'' This would

strengthen the flows of private money to emerging markets,

especially for infrastructure projects such as power plants and

roads, it says.



Such calls traditionally have gone against the grain of

constituencies concerned about poverty and the environment.



IIF director and senior adviser Lex Rieffel acknowledges that the

Bank ''faces many conflicting priorities'' but argues that

increased private investment in infrastructure will pave the way

for reducing poverty by aiding faster economic growth.



The World Bank group includes the International Bank for

Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the World Bank's core

institution; the International Development Association (IDA), the

Bank's soft-loan window for the poorest countries; its private

sector affiliate, the International Finance Corporation (IFC); and

the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), which

provides political-risk insurance to corporations investing in

developing countries.



The IIF, a global association of private financial

institutions, released its report by senior infrastructure finance

executives Tuesday - just ahead of the annual meetings in Hong

Kong of the governing boards of the World Bank and the

International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The IIF predicts that net private capital flows to major

emerging market economies will drop to 261 billion dollars this

year, from last year's record of 281 billion dollars, before

recovering slightly in 1998.



The report says that partial risk guarantees currently being

developed by the IFC ''may become the (Bank group's) most

important risk-sharing product''. IFC guarantees would not require

host country counter-guarantees to shield investors against

political risks such as nationalisation, political violence, and

currency restrictions. Such government promises are traditionally

required by the IBRD, and are understood to have deterred

companies and governments alike from using guarantees.



The counter-guarantees have also been criticised by official

and non-governmental sources on the grounds that they shield

investors at the expense of Third World governments, who must

shoulder the liability.



IFC guarantees could also be used to cover ''sub-sovereign

risks'' such as changes in municipal policies. Their value ''could

reach 1-2 billion dollars a year by 1999, which could catalyse 10-

20 billion dollars per year of private finance,'' the IIF says.



The report also urges development of IDA guarantees, which

''could be especially effective in promoting infrastructure

privatisation in Africa.''



''Our long-term objective is to be able to do these projects

without official support or financing,'' Rieffel said. In the

meanwhile, guarantees are ''helpful in making the transition from

official loans to private direct financing.''



Dallara dismissed suggestions that such guarantees might

constitute 'corporate welfare', or the use of public funds to

subsidise private business, arguing instead that they would prove

a valuable new product line for the Bank, in whose interest it is

to stimulate private investment.



Faced with declining demand for its standard loans and troubles

in replenishing IDA, which relies on cash contributions from

member states, the Bank in recent years has touted its worth as a

partner of the private sector.

The IIF report highlights problems faced by private project

financiers when dealing with the World Bank group's organisational

structure. It describes this as ''exceptionally fragmented'',

confronting private companies with ''a confusing array of

interlocutors.''



Senior bankers have differing views on whether Bank policies

hamper private corporations on issues ranging from environmental

assessment and mitigation to rules for resettling and

rehabilitating communities forced from their homes by construction

projects.



Janice Warne, managing director of the Structured Finance Group

at Salomon Brothers in New York, says some private clients have

cited Bank requirements as a disincentive to investment, adding to

the list of calculations on which investment decisions are made.



''I haven't seen any case that was significantly delayed or

impeded by keeping up with these standards,'' counters Frank Hahn,

deputy director for project finance at Dresdner Bank in Frankfurt.

Hahn and Warne were among the IIF report's authors.



In emerging markets, ''legal frameworks are not so developed,

so it is helpful that supranationals set reasonable minimum

standards,'' Hahn says, adding that ''substandard projects are not

in anyone's interests.''



Questions of policy compliance, however, are not high on IIF

members' list of concerns. ''Internal incoherence (at the Bank) is

more of a disincentive'' to private investment, Dallara says.



If private companies do not find the Bank's environmental and

social requirements too onerous, this may be because the rules are

often bent or skirted by the agency and its affiliates, civil

society groups and people affected by infrastructure projects have

complained.



Since 1994, the Bank's independent Inspection Panel has

registered at least 10 cases alleging the agency neglected or

broke its own rules, or overlooked violations of those rules by

clients who were legally bound to observe them. In most cases, the

Panel has supported those claims. The Panel has no jurisdiction

over IFC or MIGA, and the agencies have strenuously opposed

efforts to enlarge the Panel's mandate or set up similar units at

the agency's affiliates, despite Bank president James Wolfensohn's

support for such initiatives.



Critics are uneasy about the increasing 'streamlining' of

specific project proposals - meaning that these are sped through

the project approval process - even when the agencies themselves

categorise these as most likely to have grave consequences for

local habitats and communities. These include proposals for the

IFC to finance a titanium dioxide mine in Sierra Leone and a gas-

turbine power plant in Mexico's Yucatan state, leaked documents

reveal.



Bank policies can be a ''useful point of orientation'' Hahn

said, underscoring calls for flexibility in setting, applying, and

enforcing rules in ways private financiers deem as ''user-

friendly''. (END/IPS/aa/mk/97)





Origin: ROMAWAS/FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction please

contact the IPS coordinator at <





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 22:45:45 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Sierr Leone List Mail

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-09-18 12:43:11 EDT, you write:



<< Bocar Ndiaye wrote:

>

>Looking for Sierra Leone List Mail Address

>Thank You >>





Bocar you might want to go through



or try sending an email to the SL listserver whose address is

LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU



Be assured that you will have an almost instant reply and you will not be

asked for any personal introduction. It is a live and vibrant discussion

group. If you need further assistance please email me privately for further

assistance.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 23:47:52 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Latjor, you wrote:



> Moe:

> Let me first apologize to the rest of the folks for using what

> could be perceived as name calling. The word I used in referring

> to your friend was 'jackass', a word I borrowed from Dr. Yusef

> Ben Jochannan (Doc. Ben). He often used the term during his

> lectures when referring to Black folks who disrespect their

> elders! Again my apologies.



I understand... and apologies accepted.



> As for the Fula translation of the proverbs, it is your job to

> school me on your mother tongue.I will patiently wait for the

> formal lessons to begin. I am very serious.



It will be an honor for me to do so. Seriously, when do we begin?



>There is much to be learnt from the Fula. Perhaps we could begin with

>material already available on Fula culture and language.



I presume you already have some material on hand...right?



>Are you familiar with the works of Amadou Hampate Ba?



I touched on it briefly some years back. But now that you've mentioned it,

I will look into it some more.



>I would be very interested in initiating a discourse on the work:

>Kaidara. It goes to the very heart of traditional Fula cosmogony.



Wonderful! Perhaps, we can even integrate the Wollof project that you

already have at hand. I can't wait! I'll email you privately to

discuss it some more.



>By the way why don't you invite him to join our 'Bantaba'?



I have extended your invitation to him. We will wait and see....



Thanks you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 09:23:05 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: SV: SeneGambian Affairs

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Sorry, but I will just say that when it comes to sport you can

expect things like that. We danes like it very much every time the

germans are beaten in football. No matter who do it, if they just do =

it.

Asbj=F8rn Nordam



> Fra: Badara Joof[SMTP:

> Svar til:

> Sendt: 18. september 1997 17:49

> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Emne: RE: SeneGambian Affairs

>=20

> I could remember The African Nation Cup footbal

> tournnament orgainized in Egypt (1986)?, 99% of the Gambian =

population

> was very happy when Senegal was eliminated by Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory

> Coast).

> I found it very silly, we are more than neigbours, these two =

countries

> were divided because of colonialism, but if not it was one country.

> Buharry.

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 11:48:59 +0200 (MET DST)

From: Nuha Jatta <

To:

Subject: Re: death of Dembo Marong

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-MD5: aBbyKvv36FLYIFeKq4nzng==



Thanks for your infor. about Dembo Marongs death. He is my cousin. Our compounds

are near each other.



Nuha Jatta.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 12:28:57 +0000

From: Barry Mahon <

To:

Subject: please.....

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Dear All,



The last time I raised this I got a)abuse b)told to respect my

'honeymoon' c)told to stop restricting information, amongst other

responses. I have refrained from comment but I feel I must raise it

again.



If you have access to Reuters, Xinhua, Pana, etc., as part of you day

to day work or your employer or school makes them available, you should

check whether you or your employer or your school has arranged a right

to re-distribute the information from those sources.



If they have not then you should not re-distribute items from any

copyright source to this list or any other. I know it is easy and I

know that some of you feel it is your right, but even if you feel you

are a poor, underprivileged, under informed, etc., individual you do not

have the right to (re)use other peoples intellectual property without

permission.



Those of you in the USA would do well to investigate the current debate

in the US Congress - which is provoked by what some people regard as

wholesale piracy on the Internet - and which, if the legislation is

enacted, would bring about what many accused me of, restriction of

access to news.



I mentioned in my original post the similar question of software

piracy. Some of you write software for a living or hope to - are you

happy to have anybody use it without either reference to your effort or

without paying??



I re-emphasise that I am not trying to restrict discussion. It is

always possible to refer to a news item without copying it in its

entirety.



Bye, Barry







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 08:56:01 +0000

From: Barry Mahon <

To:

Subject: Re: Telecommunications in Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Modou Jallow wrote:

> Until then, does not anyone have information on this?

>

Actually the Ministry of Works, Communications, etc., organised the

meeting. It was to mark the visit of a UNDP delegation to The Gambia

when they signed a memorandum with the govt., under which UNDP will

provide funding for up to three years for Internet development here. The

idea is that the private sector will be as involved as possible. Gamtel

will provide the basic access, using a subsidy of 50% from UNDP for a

512k line to the Internet, but will not monopolise the access, i.e.

private sector ISPs (Internet Service Providers) will be encouraged. The

access will be subsidised for the initial period (expected to start in

early '98).

IMO this gives a good start to the Internet here but its success will

depend on the widest possible exposure being given to the real benefits,

such as links between schools here and schools abroad, use of the Net to

identify support organisations, use of the Net to identify and buy goods

and services etc., and NOT access to 'fun' sites and the like which may

cause the Imams to object <g>

We at the GTMI will be giving 'walk in' demonstrations of the Internet,

probably on Saturday mornings, to show members of the general public

what it is and what is there.



Bye, Barry







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 21:16:11 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

Message-ID: <01BCC75D.DE761DA0@kolls567>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCC75D.DE7F4560"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCC75D.DE7F4560

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr.Payne!

That was great! Thank you for the insight,and keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!



-----Original Message-----

From: M W Payne [SMTP:

Sent: 19 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 04:01 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]







Dr. Clarke's contribution in the field really does not need mention. It

is surprising to find anyone, familiar with the field, who is unfamiliar

with Dr. Clarke. Even in the years following his blindness, he has

influenced thousands of scholars, still lecturing on the circuit, both

within the U.S. and in Africa. His knowledge, memory and scholarship

are legendary, and need no introduction. The numerous works he has

written since his eye sight left, are all tributes to his acumen, and an

instruction to us all. (If I were 10% as productive in my lifetime, I

would have been ecstatic.)



Although seriously irritated by the remarks (name calling) of "Bernard,"

I think that we can disagree without being disagreeable. The name

calling, on all sides, should stop and the genuine discussion and

dialogue should be increased. (I know that we all slip at some point,

but this should be minimized.) In the spirit of community, let us all

move forward to help elevate each other, and not tear down those whose

lives have been dedicated to improving the global community.



Thank you.



M W Payne







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:31:40 GMT0BST

From: AISHA CAMARA <

To:

Subject: Unscribe Me

Message-ID: <



Hello Everyone,



It has been a real pleasure to be part of this Bantaba. Although I

was a passive participant nevertheless I enjoyed the intriguing

discussions. What is evident here is that we all interested in the

development of our country.



I will be returning home by the end of the month and if I could

be of any assistance to any of the committees please do not hesitate

to contact me on tel. 226225. or Box 553, UNFPA, Banjul, The Gambia.



I will definately get in touch to be on board again as soon as I

settle down.



So Long and keep the debate on. I take the oppurtunity to

congratulate the list managers for a job well done in making

such forum availabe and also to thank them for their services in

the past ten months. On that note please unscribe me with immediate

effect.





Cheers!!!



Aisha



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 18:33:15 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Barry's HoneyMoon,OVER!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable







-----Original Message-----

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH [SMTP:

Sent: 20 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 06:26 a

To: '

Subject: RE: Barry's HoneyMoon,OVER!



Mr.Barry!



YOU WROTE: If they have not then you should not re-distribute items =

from any copyright source to this list or any other. I know it is easy =

and I =20

know that some of you feel it is your right, but even if you feel you

are a poor, underprivileged, under informed, etc., individual you do not

have the right to (re)use other peoples intellectual property without

permission.



So,WELCOME back! I hope you have had a nice HoneyMoon. And now that you =

back at your Pet Subject again,could you please tell us what makes you =

THINK that you, and not the people you finger-point at, would know about =

and respect these ethical standards you are insisting on head-mastering =

us about?=20



Thanks for the Info.about:Telecommunication and keep up the good work =

down there!



Regards Basss!



-----Original Message-----

From: Barry Mahon [SMTP:

Sent: 17 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 03:29 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: please.....







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 11:46:05 EST5EDT

From: "LAURA T RADER" <

To:

Subject: Re: Monogamy

Message-ID: <



Hello folks,



I've been away for a while. I'd love to know how this discussion got

started. Keep in mind that I have only skimmed my 100,000 mesagges

from the gambia-l. I hope that I do not bring up any points that

have already been mentioned.



It is my opinion that evolutionarily speaking we are not suppose to

be monogamous (I'll find my evolution references later). HOWEVER,

because of the ways our societies are set up we as humans have

evolved a pattern of behavior branched away from our physical

evolution. Imagine the havoc a chimpanze free for all would cause

in modern society. Sexual behavior is more monitored by law and

religion than by our tendencies. Or that is how it is suppose to

appear. In order to keep the peace, raise well adjusted children,

and continue on our recent path of "civilization", we needed to set

up some rules and regulations. Sexual intimacy creates a bond

between those involved. If you are forming this bond with everyone,

it gets weaker and weaker. You are definately propigating the species

with your genes but at the expense of great mental stress to those

involved.



If this is somewhere in the vicinity of the truth, there are even

more questions. This may be the reason why men stray outside of

their marriages. Why do women? Within a month a man could

impregnate 30 women. Within a month a woman could only be

impregnated once. 30:1? The numbers aren't statistically

sound. Whereas men may unconsciously be carrying out a evolutionary

mission (I know that men do not stray to get women pregnant. It's an

unconscious force?? They may try everything they can to not have

this happen. Usually the case), what is a woman doing when she

searches outside of a relationship? As there may be a physically

based pull for men, could there be a mentally based pull for women?



I hope no one has been offended by the evolution discussion.

Religion is how people make sense of their lives. Every religion has

tended their own garden on this issue. I'm glad we are talking about

this.



Laura









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:27:00 -0400 (EDT)

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



>

>Can you subscribe Michael Gomez to the newsgroup. His e-mail address is

> mbg@guinness.som.cwru.edu

>

>

>thanks,

N'Deye Marie



-----------------------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Research Associate

The Ohio State University

Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

590 Woody Hayes Drive

Columbus, OH 43210



Fax: (614)292-9448

Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

E-mail:





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:41:58 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: cassamance

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Folks,

I just want to submit my thoughts on this issue=2E

Number one=2E

I firmly believe The Gambia must and should take a more active role or =20

position(publicly) to avoid what Lebanon is facing today=2E

God forbid , if any real fighting erupts the rebels of Casamance will =20

definitely operate from the Gambia and also Definitely the Senegalese =20

Government troops will retaliate back in the territories of The Gambia, =20

who will be caught between the two just like the Lebanese are caught =20

between the Palestinians and the Israelis in Lebanese soil=2E

Number two=2E

Casamance should NOT blame the Senegalese Government for it's =20

backwardness =2E The blame is with the colonial masters whose interests =20

were just in the areas they could get riches and also their security=2E =20

Remember British Administrators only developed the Area council offices =20

and their surroundings and notice only on river port towns like Kuntaur =20

or Bansang =2E But after Independence our own leaders still had the =20

mentality of their colonial masters and cared only for themselves and the =20=

=20

areas they had access to( note Casamance was and still almost impassable =20

by roads- that tells you a lot- except for Zigunchor a sea port too=2E)

Number three

It is not too much for President Abdou Joof to give them some kind of =20

autonomy in exchange for some of their wealth=2E( but not a separate state=

=20

-no definitely) If you look at the history of colonial financial budgets,=20=

=20

basically they collect from all the regions and spend only on the capital =20=

=20

areas and ports where the have security interest=2E -to defend the =20

COMMONWEALTH =2E



Well it is very fitting to end with prayers for them so that Allah will =20

give them all the will power to solve this peacefully=2E We have enough =20

killings and wars already, we do not need another



peace

Habib



**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

East Tower, Suite 550

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

Internet:

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:48:38 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: please.....

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Barry

As A Chamber of Commerce we have special permission to redistribute for =20

your information but thanks for bringing it up ,you are right

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: barry=2Emahon@ci=2Erech=2Elu

Sent: Monday, September 22, 1997 11:49 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: please=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Dear All,

=20



The last time I raised this I got a)abuse b)told to respect my

'honeymoon' c)told to stop restricting information, amongst other

responses=2E I have refrained from comment but I feel I must raise it

again=2E

=20



If you have access to Reuters, Xinhua, Pana, etc=2E, as part of you day

to day work or your employer or school makes them available, you should

check whether you or your employer or your school has arranged a right

to re-distribute the information from those sources=2E



If they have not then you should not re-distribute items from any

copyright source to this list or any other=2E I know it is easy and I

know that some of you feel it is your right, but even if you feel you

are a poor, underprivileged, under informed, etc=2E, individual you do not

have the right to (re)use other peoples intellectual property without

permission=2E

=20



Those of you in the USA would do well to investigate the current debate

in the US Congress - which is provoked by what some people regard as

wholesale piracy on the Internet - and which, if the legislation is

enacted, would bring about what many accused me of, restriction of

access to news=2E

=20



I mentioned in my original post the similar question of software

piracy=2E Some of you write software for a living or hope to - are you

happy to have anybody use it without either reference to your effort or

without paying??

=20



I re-emphasise that I am not trying to restrict discussion=2E It is

always possible to refer to a news item without copying it in its

entirety=2E



Bye, Barry









**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

East Tower, Suite 550

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

Internet:

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 20:36:16 -0500

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To:

Subject: RE: Monogamy -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



Hi Bass,



I guess I do not get the point you tried to make by stating that monogamy

is boring. Would you please provide clarification.



As I see it, monogamy is not any different from everything else; at some

point everything in life gets boring. One of the unique things about us,

humans, is our ability to find ways to create excitement whenever we

feel bored. Just because monogamy can get boring is certainly no

excuse for one to be promiscuous or to practice polygamy. One has to

be willing to continuously try to inject excitement into a relationship, be it

a monogamous or polygamous one, to keep it alive.



Being committed to one person for eternity may not be easy for some

people, but then again, nothing good in life comes easily. It is my belief

that with commitment, love and honesty, monogamy can and does work.

The key is for both parties to be fully committed to making the relationship

work!!



Ndey Kumba





>>> BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

07:16am >>>

Amy!

Welcome back from your vacation.That aside,I want to straighten

your LOGIC a little bit here.There is no contradiction between the fact

that monogamy is GOOD and BORRING at the same time.There are lots of

things in life that are very good but at the same time very

UNinteresting.And I think Monogamy falls within that category;or at least

that is what the behaviour of many men around the world seem to

suggest.So,maybe you should tell us how women feel about sticking to

only one partner for ever and ever Amen!



Regards Basss!







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 17:22:54 -0500

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To:

Subject: RE: Monogamy -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



Hi Bass,



I guess I do not get the point you tried to make by stating that monogamy

is boring. Would you please provide clarification.



As I see it, monogamy is not any different from everything else; at some

point everything in life gets boring. One of the unique things about us,

humans, is our ability to find ways to create excitement whenever we

feel bored. Just because monogamy can get boring is certainly no

excuse for one to be promiscuous or to practice polygamy. One has to

be willing to continuously try to inject excitement into a relationship, be it

a monogamous or polygamous one, to keep it alive.



Being committed to one person for eternity may not be easy for some

people, but then again, nothing good in life comes easily. It is my belief

that with commitment, love and honesty, monogamy can and does work.

The key is for both parties to be fully committed to making the relationship

work!!



>>> BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

07:16am >>>

Amy!

Welcome back from your vacation.That aside,I want to straighten

your LOGIC a little bit here.There is no contradiction between the fact

that monogamy is GOOD and BORRING at the same time.There are lots of

things in life that are very good but at the same time very

UNinteresting.And I think Monogamy falls within that category;or at least

that is what the behaviour of many men around the world seem to

suggest.So,maybe you should tell us how women feel about sticking to

only one partner for ever and ever Amen!



Regards Basss!







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 19:54:52 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable



I would like to give my opinion about Cheich Amadou Hampate Ba's

work. I did read the book for a couple years ago.The matter of fact

was ,in Kaidara, he is depicting a society where knowledge is more

than anything. This is one of those aspects of the social life which

can be referred to any other society.

As far as the respect of the elders was concerned, his statement

was:<< when an elder dies,it's just like a burning library >>

It means that we can always learn from their wisdom. The

reason why, i desapprouve our friend who called the professor John

Henrik Clark as a ``jerk=B4=B4. He needs to reconsider his opinion about

Pr. Henrik Clark.

Regards

Chakys.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 19:48:12 -0500

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To:

Subject: RE: Monogamy -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



Bro,



Below is the message that I tried to send to Gambia-L yesterday. For

some strange reason, it has not shown up on the list, though my out box

shows that it has be transferred. In any case, you may forward it to the

list if wish.





Charllifry







Hi Bass,



I guess I do not get the point you tried to make by stating that monogamy

is boring. Would you please provide clarification.



As I see it, monogamy is not any different from everything else; at some

point everything in life gets boring. One of the unique things about us,

humans, is our ability to find ways to create excitement whenever we

feel bored. Just because monogamy can get boring is certainly no

excuse for one to be promiscuous or to practice polygamy. One has to

be willing to continuously try to inject excitement into a relationship, be it

a monogamous or polygamous one, to keep it alive.



Being committed to one person for eternity may not be easy for some

people, but then again, nothing good in life comes easily. It is my belief

that with commitment, love and honesty, monogamy can and does work.

The key is for both parties to be fully committed to making the relationship

work!!



Ndey Kumba





>>> BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

07:16am >>>

Amy!

Welcome back from your vacation.That aside,I want to straighten

your LOGIC a little bit here.There is no contradiction between the fact

that monogamy is GOOD and BORRING at the same time.There are lots of

things in life that are very good but at the same time very

UNinteresting.And I think Monogamy falls within that category;or at least

that is what the behaviour of many men around the world seem to

suggest.So,maybe you should tell us how women feel about sticking to

only one partner for ever and ever Amen!



Regards Basss!







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 20:09:56 +0200

From: "Ebrima Kah" <

To: <

Subject: Introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello Gambians/None gambians



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 21:20:25 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Monogamy -Reply

Message-ID: <01BCC79D.64840DA0@kolls567>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCC79D.6494D680"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCC79D.6494D680

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit







-----Original Message-----

From: Ndey Drammeh [SMTP:

Sent: 19 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 03:48 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: Monogamy -Reply



Bro,



Below is the message that I tried to send to Gambia-L yesterday. For

some strange reason, it has not shown up on the list, though my out box

shows that it has be transferred. In any case, you may forward it to the

list if wish.





Charllifry







Hi Bass,



I guess I do not get the point you tried to make by stating that monogamy

is boring. Would you please provide clarification.



As I see it, monogamy is not any different from everything else; at some

point everything in life gets boring. One of the unique things about us,

humans, is our ability to find ways to create excitement whenever we

feel bored. Just because monogamy can get boring is certainly no

excuse for one to be promiscuous or to practice polygamy. One has to

be willing to continuously try to inject excitement into a relationship, be it

a monogamous or polygamous one, to keep it alive.



Being committed to one person for eternity may not be easy for some

people, but then again, nothing good in life comes easily. It is my belief

that with commitment, love and honesty, monogamy can and does work.

The key is for both parties to be fully committed to making the relationship

work!!



Ndey Kumba





>>> BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

07:16am >>>

Amy!

Welcome back from your vacation.That aside,I want to straighten

your LOGIC a little bit here.There is no contradiction between the fact

that monogamy is GOOD and BORRING at the same time.There are lots of

things in life that are very good but at the same time very

UNinteresting.And I think Monogamy falls within that category;or at least

that is what the behaviour of many men around the world seem to

suggest.So,maybe you should tell us how women feel about sticking to

only one partner for ever and ever Amen!



Regards Basss!









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 20:27:01 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Down

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Moe!

It would be nice but I believe Momodou Sidibeh=B4s holidays are

over and he has started school. I am labouring to finish my

dissertation. I don=B4t know if the discussion can be done justice if we

attempt to tackle it when we lack the time to really get into it. It

would however be nice if other list members can carry on the

discussion.This would provide views probaly hitherto unheard. I hope

this happens. =



Buharry.

P.S.

How are you? It=B4s been some time. I hope everything=B4s o.k. with y=

ou.

D.S.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Modou Jallow wrote:

> =



> I think we ought to revisit the debate between Agriculture versus

> Information Technology in the Gambia ... won't you say?

> =



> Where are Momodous Buharry and Sidibeh????

> =



> Also, whatever happened to the Gambia Shadow List members...Pa Musa and=



> Co. in the Gambia? In black American english (slang) we say: Wha'Zup??=

??

> =



> Have a nice weekend...well, what's left of it anyway.

> =



> Regards,

> =



> Moe S. Jallow

> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> ----------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 22:20:25 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Monogamy

Message-ID: <01BCC7A6.DE2693E0@kolls567>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCC7A6.DE4825A0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCC7A6.DE4825A0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Laura!

=20

Below is the piece that precipitated the debate over whether MONOGAMY =

is boring or not,esp.for men.Apparently,Andrea,Ndey Kumba and Amy are in =

strong opposition.Well,I am not a polygamist myself but I know for a =

fact that most men (IN ALL THE CONTINENTS),whether they admit it or =

not,would like to be able to have more than one mate at some point.Now I =

don't know whether that is the same way women feel about this.



So,thanks Laura for the Evolutionary perspective and keep up the good =

work down there!



REGARDS BASSSS!



Hello!

How are the brothers & sisters of Gambia-l doing? You didn't hear from =



me the whole week because I was on holiday. I was reading through the=20

internet and I was very suprised when I read this statement: "monogamy=20

is boring".

I wonder how can a person make such a statement.All these years people=20

are talking day & night about aids and some still dare making such a=20

statement!

I think that monogamy can only survive if the couple understands one=20

another and try to share together. You have to express your likes and=20

dislikes and accept one for what one is. But if you think that roaming=20

about & chasing every one you meet is the only valuable thing in life

you are wrong. Every one in this world should know the importance of=20

his life and other's. So you have to respect your commitment and be=20

serious.=20

I know that you all have an idea about this subject. please I would be

very happy to share your opinions. This Baantabaa is created to express=20

& exchange ideas. So you are welcome to express yourself.

Till then

A Bientot

De la part de AMY=20



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at













------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 16:21:42 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Monogamy

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Polygamy is allowed depending on the circumstances of the marriage=2E For =20=

=20

example if the woman cannot conceive or barren and if a man is on a trip =20

for a long period of time ( not just days or weeks) he is allowed to =20

marry locally where he is temporary residing in order not to commit =20

adultery=2E So it is not for flings as many think=2E

Also because children out of wedlock cannot inherit from the father (in =20

Islam according to the Sharia) it is advisable to marry the mother of =20

that child before she conceives or become pregnant in order to avoid =20

embarrassment to the child in the future=2E

Basically these are some of the main reasons for multiple wives not just =20

sex drive=2E Sometimes one marries a widow to allow her children to have a=20=

=20

father or home out of mercy =2E

Please do not misinterpret this for justifying having many wives in one =20

house!!

By the way it is also highly discouraged unless you can threat all the =20

wives equally which is almost impossible nowadays (possible before not =20

now)

With peace

hdg



-----Original Message-----

From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa

Sent: Monday, September 22, 1997 3:34 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: RE: Monogamy



<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Laura!

=20



Below is the piece that precipitated the debate over whether MONOGAMY is

boring or not,esp=2Efor men=2EApparently,Andrea,Ndey Kumba and Amy are in =20=

=20

strong

opposition=2EWell,I am not a polygamist myself but I know for a

fact that most men (IN ALL THE CONTINENTS),whether they admit it or =20

not,would

like to be able to have more than one mate at some point=2ENow I don't know

whether that is the same way women feel about this=2E



So,thanks Laura for the Evolutionary perspective and keep up the good =20

work

down there!



REGARDS BASSSS!



Hello!

How are the brothers & sisters of Gambia-l doing? You didn't hear from

me the whole week because I was on holiday=2E I was reading through the

internet and I was very suprised when I read this statement: "monogamy

is boring"=2E

I wonder how can a person make such a statement=2EAll these years people

are talking day & night about aids and some still dare making such a

statement!

I think that monogamy can only survive if the couple understands one

another and try to share together=2E You have to express your likes and

dislikes and accept one for what one is=2E But if you think that roaming

about & chasing every one you meet is the only valuable thing in life

you are wrong=2E Every one in this world should know the importance of

his life and other's=2E So you have to respect your commitment and be

serious=2E

I know that you all have an idea about this subject=2E please I would be

very happy to share your opinions=2E This Baantabaa is created to express

& exchange ideas=2E So you are welcome to express yourself=2E

Till then

A Bientot

De la part de AMY



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at















**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

East Tower, Suite 550

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

Internet:

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 16:41:47 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Down

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hey Buharry,



I figured you must be busy this time around and that's why I have been

bothering you lately.



Good luck with your dissertation!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



> Hi Moe!

> It would be nice but I believe Momodou Sidibeh=B4s holidays are

> over and he has started school. I am labouring to finish my

> dissertation. I don't know if the discussion can be done justice if we

> attempt to tackle it when we lack the time to really get into it. It

> would however be nice if other list members can carry on the

> discussion.This would provide views probaly hitherto unheard. I hope

> this happens.

>

>

> Buharry.

> P.S.

> How are you? It's been some time. I hope everything is o.k. with you.

>

> D.S.

> -------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:27:22 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Thanks!

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



It tends to be a great experience when List members run into each other

across the country/globe, given the impersonal nature of the "bantaba." Such

an experience was my meeting with Jabou Joh and family at the 15th annual

African Street Festival in Nashville last weekend. Jabou is a very kind

person, to say the least. And, as it turned out, we were neighbors in Gunjur

(The Gambia's most livable city--according to a poll of 1,000 Gunjurians).

:)



On another note, I wish to thank all those who sent me birthday greetings,

particularly Sarjo Bojang, Malanding Jaiteh, and Ancha Bala-Gaye.



Salaam!

Amadou Scattred Janneh





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:36:31 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: EC / ACP info

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.21072.emout03.mail.aol.com.874962292"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.21072.emout03.mail.aol.com.874962292

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



Gambia-l:



More info for your consumption, with apologies to Barry!



Amadou









--PART.BOUNDARY.0.21072.emout03.mail.aol.com.874962292

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="ACP12"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuter) - The European Union's first special tender for 3=

00,000 tonnes of free-market wheat sales to African, Caribbean and Pacifi=

c countries will be on October 2, French officials said on Monday. =



=0D

The tender was agreed by an EU committee last week, alongside a parallel =

one for 225,133 tonnes of exports from German intervention stores, schedu=

led to start on September 25. =



=0D

The closing date for both tenders is December 18.

In a slight modification to details released last week, officials said th=

e Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla in Morocco would be valid destina=

tions for the free-market tender only, not both tenders as earlier announ=

ced. =



=0D

Following is the full list of countries eligible for the preferential whe=

at exports, which are part of a package of trade benefits offered by the =

EU under its Lome Convention agreements with a total of some 70 developin=

g countries.

The ACP countries listed for preferential subsidies in the

current measure are drawn from and around Africa, according to

details issued by the ONIC French cereals office.

=0D

Mauritania Mali Niger

Senegal Burkina Faso Gambia

Guinea-Buissau Guinea Cape Verde

Sierra Leone Liberia Ivory Coast

Ghana Togo Chad

Cent.Afr.Republic Benin Cameroon

Equat.Guinea Sao Tome Gabon

Congo Dem.Rep Congo(ex.Zaire) Rwanda

Burundi Seychelles Comoros

Madagascar Mauritius Angola

Zambia Malawi Mozambique

Botswana Zimbabwe Lesotho

Swaziland Djibouti Ethiopia

Eritrea Ceuta/Melilla (enclaves;

free-market tender only)

=0D

08:58 09-22-97

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.21072.emout03.mail.aol.com.874962292--





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 18:31:35 -0400 (EDT)

From: ahmed tijan deen <

To:

Subject: add a new member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Will you please add Sal Barry to the list his address is





Sxb04673@student.astate.edu





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 20:11:30 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Casamance Update

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.7496.emout14.mail.aol.com.874973421"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7496.emout14.mail.aol.com.874973421

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



Gambia-l:



there I go again!



Amadou Scattred Janneh





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7496.emout14.mail.aol.com.874973421

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="CASAM"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



DAKAR, Sept 22 (Reuter) - At least 5,000 villagers have been displaced by=

separatist violence in Senegal's Casamance province and are sheltering i=

n the main town of Ziguinchor, Red Cross officials said on Monday. =



=0D

``We have registered 769 families in Ziguinchor and each family has at le=

ast between five and 10 people,'' said Jerome Dasilva, head of the local =

Red Cross office. =



=0D

``All the displaced people are from villages near the border with Guinea-=

Bissau,'' he told Reuters by telephone. =



=0D

The villagers were displaced by a flareup in fighting between rebels of t=

he Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance and government soldiers in =

the southern province. =



=0D

Scores of people on both the army and rebel sides have died since clashes=

intensified following the killing of 25 soldiers by guerrillas on August=

19. =



=0D

Officials say civilians are now asking for weapons from the central gover=

nment to defend themselves from armed groups. =



=0D

Despite the mounting violence, the Dakar government said it favoured a pe=

aceful solution as long as this did not include independence for the tour=

ist and farming province. =



=0D

The guerrillas took up arms in 1982 alleging that the province had been n=

eglected by the Dakar government. =



=0D

18:50 09-22-97

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7496.emout14.mail.aol.com.874973421--





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 20:23:39 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Female Condom Studies

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.19435.emout20.mail.aol.com.874973622"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.19435.emout20.mail.aol.com.874973622

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



Gambia-l:

....shifting gears a bit...



Amadou







--PART.BOUNDARY.0.19435.emout20.mail.aol.com.874973622

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="CONDOM"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



CHICAGO, Sept. 22 /PRNewswire/ -- The Female Health Company (Amex: FHC) r=

eports that recently released results from a UNAIDS supported study of se=

x workers in Thailand showed that when the female condom was made availab=

le as an extra option to the male condom there was a 34% reduction in the=

mean incidence of sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs) compared with gro=

ups where only the male condom was made available. The study, which comp=

ared a group of 37 sex establishments where only the male condom was an o=

ption to a group of 34 sex establishments where both male and female cond=

oms were available, also found that female condom use contributed to a 25=

% reduction in the proportion of unprotected sex acts compared with the m=

ale-condom-only group. =



=0D

In its new document, "The Female Condom and AIDS," UNAIDS noted other stu=

dies which found that women who were not sex workers also thought the fem=

ale condom was acceptable. Most recently, UNAIDS-supported research cond=

ucted in Costa Rica, Indonesia, Mexico and Senegal, indicated that amongs=

t other things, women found that introduction of the female condom into a=

relationship gave them an opportunity to communicate about safer sex mor=

e successfully than before. Women also found it more empowering, as it i=

s a protection device they can use themselves. Female condoms were parti=

cularly more popular where men were reluctant to use male condoms or wher=

e women did not trust men to use male condoms correctly. =



=0D

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) is a leading advo=

cate for global action on HIV/AIDS. It brings together six UN agencies i=

n a common effort to fight the epidemic. =



=0D

The Female Health Company entered a multi-year contract with UNAIDS to pr=

ovide the female condom at a special price based on global public sector =

volume. =



=0D

The Female Health Company, based in Chicago, owns certain worldwide right=

s to the female condom, is dedicated to identifying, developing and marke=

ting unique products that will help women across the world stay healthy a=

nd enhance their lives. =



=0D

SOURCE The Female Health Company =



=0D

CO: The Female Health Company; UNAIDS =



=0D

ST: Illinois =



=0D

IN: HEA MTC =



=0D

SU: =



=0D

09/22/97 08:29 EDT

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.19435.emout20.mail.aol.com.874973622--





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 16:56:11 -0500

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To:

Subject: RE: Monogamy -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



Hello Everyone,



I am really sorry for sending my posting regarding monogamy several

times. For some reason, I thought the initial message did not go through

and ended up sending it too many times.



Again sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.





Ndey Kumba



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 22:46:18 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: please.....

Message-ID: <



Who is this moron, and why does he keep harping on this point? Once a news

release hits the papers, whether from Reuters or any other source, that paper

can be picked up and sent to anyone anywhere in the world. How is this

different and what is Barry's interest in this matter?



Jabou.





In a message dated 9/22/97 5:05:06 AM, you wrote:



<<Dear All,



The last time I raised this I got a)abuse b)told to respect my

'honeymoon' c)told to stop restricting information, amongst other

responses. I have refrained from comment but I feel I must raise it

again.



If you have access to Reuters, Xinhua, Pana, etc., as part of you day

to day work or your employer or school makes them available, you should

check whether you or your employer or your school has arranged a right

to re-distribute the information from those sources.



If they have not then you should not re-distribute items from any

copyright source to this list or any other. I know it is easy and I

know that some of you feel it is your right, but even if you feel you

are a poor, underprivileged, under informed, etc., individual you do not

have the right to (re)use other peoples intellectual property without

permission.



Those of you in the USA would do well to investigate the current debate

in the US Congress - which is provoked by what some people regard as

wholesale piracy on the Internet - and which, if the legislation is

enacted, would bring about what many accused me of, restriction of

access to news.



I mentioned in my original post the similar question of software

piracy. Some of you write software for a living or hope to - are you

happy to have anybody use it without either reference to your effort or

without paying??



I re-emphasise that I am not trying to restrict discussion. It is

always possible to refer to a news item without copying it in its

entirety.



Bye, Barry









----------------------- Headers -------->>







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 23:12:35 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Thanks!

Message-ID: <



Amadou and Family,



And wasn't that festival dominated by Gambians? So many of the vendors were

Gambians. l even met a lady from Serekunda who is a neighbour to one of my

sisters. She travels to the U.S each summer and spends her time doing all the

festivals around the country, and then leaves for Gambia in the fall. My best

friend of many years, who is a native Atlantan, made a comment about how

enterprising Gambians were. This is true. And l swear Gunjur IS! the most

livalble CITY in Gambia.



Jabou Joh





In a message dated 9/22/97 4:28:56 PM, you wrote:



<<Gambia-l:



It tends to be a great experience when List members run into each other

across the country/globe, given the impersonal nature of the "bantaba." Such

an experience was my meeting with Jabou Joh and family at the 15th annual

African Street Festival in Nashville last weekend. Jabou is a very kind

person, to say the least. And, as it turned out, we were neighbors in Gunjur

(The Gambia's most livable city--according to a poll of 1,000 Gunjurians).

:)



On another note, I wish to thank all those who sent me birthday greetings,

particularly Sarjo Bojang, Malanding Jaiteh, and Ancha Bala-Gaye.



Salaam!

Amadou Scattred Janneh GAMBIA-L Digest 87Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Downby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)2) Re: Monogamyby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 3) Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Downby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)4) Re: fyiby chakys@image.dk 5) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]by M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com 6) Fwd: Introduction from Housainou Waggehby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)7) Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Downby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)8) NEW MEMBERby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)9) Fwd: FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT: Grumbles Overby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)10) Re: Sierr Leone List Mailby TAIKAIN@aol.com 11) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)12) SV: SeneGambian Affairsby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 13) Re: death of Dembo Marongby Nuha Jatta < b96nj@mh1.hh.se 14) please.....by Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 15) Re: Telecommunications in Africaby Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 16) RE: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 17) Unscribe Meby AISHA CAMARA < Camara@cardiff.ac.uk 18) RE: Barry's HoneyMoon,OVER!by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 19) Re: Monogamyby "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu 20) new memberby "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu 21) cassamanceby hghanim@nusacc.org 22) RE: please.....by hghanim@nusacc.org 23) RE: Monogamy -Replyby Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu 24) RE: Monogamy -Replyby Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu 25) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]by chakys@image.dk 26) RE: Monogamy -Replyby Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu 27) Introductionby "Ebrima Kah" < ebrima@online.no 28) RE: Monogamy -Replyby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 29) Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Downby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 30) RE: Monogamyby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 31) RE: Monogamyby hghanim@nusacc.org 32) Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Downby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)33) Thanks!by ASJanneh@aol.com 34) EC / ACP infoby ASJanneh@aol.com 35) add a new memberby ahmed tijan deen < tijan@wam.umd.edu 36) Casamance Updateby ASJanneh@aol.com 37) Female Condom Studiesby ASJanneh@aol.com 38) RE: Monogamy -Replyby Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu 39) Re: please.....by Gunjur@aol.com 40) Re: Thanks!by Gunjur@aol.com 41) Re: please.....by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)42) new membersby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 43) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 44) Copyright issues ...by "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 45) Re: please.....by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 46) SV: SeneGambian Affairsby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 47) SV: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Downby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 48) Re: please.....by Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 49) RE: Copyright issues ...by hghanim@nusacc.org 50) RE: please.....by hghanim@nusacc.org 51) fyiby hghanim@nusacc.org 52) African Women Global Network International Conference (fwd)by njie.1@osu.edu 53) RE: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 54) Fw: Intn'l African Student Assoc. Newsletter seekingsubmissions(fwd)by njie.1@osu.edu 55) RE: please.by Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu 56) Fwd: HEALTH-ETHICS: US Medical Experiments in Third World Assailedby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)57) RE: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)by hghanim@nusacc.org 58) RE: please.by hghanim@nusacc.org 59) GambiaNet Progress Report 2by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)60) [Fwd: NEW WHITE HOUSE AFRICA ADVISER CHARTS U.S. POLICY PRIORITIES]by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 61) Re: please.by ASJanneh@aol.com 62) Re: please.....by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 63) Re: please.....by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 64) Re: please.....by Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 65) Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 66) Re: please.....by MJawara@aol.com 67) Re: please.....by "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de 68) SV: Thanks!by "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 69) Tour operator seeks Gambian contactsby Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu 70) Re: Copyright issues ...by Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 71) Re: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)by Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 72) Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseby Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM 73) Re: Copyright issues ...by Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu 74) Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 75) Re: please...by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)76) RE: Copyright issues ...by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 77) RE: Copyright issues ...by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 78) Out of man's rib God created "woman" (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 79) Re: Copyright issues ... (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 80) RE: Monogamy -Reply (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 81) Demonstration at the Gambian Embassyby MSarr27100@aol.com 82) My replies and "CLITTERECTOMY "by "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com 83) Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseby Gunjur@aol.com 84) Re: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassyby "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com 85) Re: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)by Gunjur@aol.com 86) RE: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)by Gunjur@aol.com 87) Re: Out of man's rib God created "woman" (fwd)by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 88) New Memberby "YAYA S. SISAY" < sisayy@wabash.edu 89) Re: SV: Thanks!by Gunjur@aol.com 90) Re: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassyby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 91) Re: Copyright issues ...by Abdou Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu 92) Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseby ASJanneh@aol.com 93) Re: Copyright issues ...by ASJanneh@aol.com 94) Re: Telecommunications in Africaby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 95) Re: Telecommunications in Africaby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 96) Re: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassyby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 97) Re: Monogamy -Reply (fwd)by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 98) RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseby Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com 99) RE: Copyright issues ...by hghanim@nusacc.org 100) Re:Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseby TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 101) RE: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassyby Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com 102) Re: Copyright issues ... (fwd)by "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" < kaiisa@hs.nki.no 103) Lists and their evolution... (fwd)by "D. Proctor" < proctord@u.washington.edu 104) Re: New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)105) Re: Thanks!by MJagana@aol.com 106) Re: Copyright issues ...by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)107) subscribtion of a friend (professor)by "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com 108) Re: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassyby MJagana@aol.com 109) Re: subscribtion of a friend (professor)by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)110) Gambia in the News (25 Sept)by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 111) RE: Copyright issues ...by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 112) RE: Copyright issues ...by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 113) Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)by Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net 114) Re: Gambia in the News (25 Sept)by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 115) RE: Copyright issues ...by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 116) Re: Telecommunications in Africaby Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 117) WORDS COULD BE DISTORTED AS SOCIETY EVOLVES....by TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 118) RE: Copyright issues ...by "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com 119) RE: Copyright issues ...by hghanim@nusacc.org 120) messed the postings up.by "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com 121) RE: messed the postings up.by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 122) News about Gambia... (fwd)by Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 123) RE: Copyright issues ...by Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM 124) Re: Copyright issues ...by Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 125) RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)by Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com 126) Re: Copyright issues ...by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 127) RE: Copyright issues ...by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 128) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)129) Re: Copyright issues ...by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)130) Unsubscribe me.by Momodou Njie < M.Njie@reading.ac.uk 131) Misuse of the N---er Word (part 1) (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)132) Misuse of the N---er Word (part 2) (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)133) RE: Copyright issues ...by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 134) The '******' word and the dictionary 'makers' (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)135) RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseby Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM 136) RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseby Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM 137) humor for the weekend (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)138) Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)by Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net 139) Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseby "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 140) New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)141) RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 142) Fwd: Looking for Gambian stampsby Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu 143) Re: Foroyaa's emailby "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 144) Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)by "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 145) The different topics lately on Gambia-Lby "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 146) Re: Monogamy -Reply (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 147) Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)by MJagana@aol.com 148) Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)by Hous@aol.com 149) RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 150) RE: The different topics lately on Gambia-Lby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 04:08:40 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows DownMessage-ID: < 9709210808.AA21390@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitToma Camara, you wrote:> In terms of performance by region, UNCTAD points to a recovery> based on a number of factors in Africa. It cites an improvement in> governability, sustained prices of raw materials, favourable> weather conditions and the pacification of several internal> conflicts.They must be kidding! Is West Africa part of their poll? What aboutLiberia, Sierra Leone and now Senegal (Cassamance)?> But the agency warns that continued recovery in Africa depends> on an additional factor: the expansion of non-traditional exports> in order to obtain revenues for financing the imports necessary> for investment.It is well known that the rate of import by far exceeds the rate of exportin almost any African country, which also has serious implications fordeficits in foreign exchange. In most of these countries, politicsdictates economics. But what is not known is that economics in turndetermines the food and nutritional status of any given population, theultimate force behind politics. To overcome this shortsightedness, theAfrican governments must go beyound politics to do anything to provideknowledge, food and what is best for all its citizens.Most African goverments have not understood the relationship andimplications between increased productivity and a resulting boost for thecountries economy. And here we are today tolling the continent for hunger,malnutrition and low national productivity. Our colonial rulers built forthemselves government systems seperate from the traditional or ethnicsystems. And, unfortunately, our African governments inherited the systemwithout much change, operating according to the western values andconcepts. In our traditional societies agriculture and food dominateseverything else, but in the colonial still prevailing system, cash cropsare given priority over anything else. The local interests of ourtraditional people are so much at conflict with political interests. Butlet me ask you, to what extent does education or our degrees earnedprepare us well to live or work in the village where agriculture is themain stay or occupation? Instead, it seems to encourage urban migration,driving the people to quit their villages. Is that the objective of ourgovernments? If No, then why does education pull us away from villageseven in the face of starvation and misery in towns and cities?Regards,Moe S. Jallow========================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 04:21:15 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MonogamyMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAmy my sister:the way you framed your question makes it difficult to have aserious debate on the issue. Either you can juxtapose monogamywith polygamy - as to whether one is better than the other - orask the separte the question: Is sleeping around more excitingthan sleeping with your wife or wives.You see, monogamy/polygamy fall under the institution ofmarriage, whereas 'slleping around does not!LatJor------------------------------Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 04:29:57 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows DownMessage-ID: < 9709210829.AA28784@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitI think we ought to revisit the debate between Agriculture versusInformation Technology in the Gambia ... won't you say?Where are Momodous Buharry and Sidibeh????Also, whatever happened to the Gambia Shadow List members...Pa Musa andCo. in the Gambia? In black American english (slang) we say: Wha'Zup????Have a nice weekend...well, what's left of it anyway.Regards,Moe S. Jallow======================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 13:06:05 +0200From: chakys@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fyiMessage-ID: < 199709211102.NAA31349@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableAfrica is in a deep uncorfortable situation in the newtechnological century where competion is a main rule . Thatbecause of our unscrupulous leaders who want to ruin the country fortheir own benefit.They're abusing of the ignorance of the population to get rich. It'sabsurd!!!!!!The alphabetisation is one of the solutions, but the other one couldbe that the populations are getting involved in politics .That willfor sure put a stop to a political abuse. To reach that stage,we need a real reconversion of mentality: our leaders have to workfor more merit instead of their own prestiges In so many cases,politics is a profession in Africa. That's why, they don't careabout their fellows.We need to modernize some of our institutions to stop givingexcessive powers to the president and ban the concepts `` spiritualguide or the father of the nation=B4=B4. We need DEMOCRACY in AFRICARegards.Chakys..------------------------------Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 09:00:33 -0400From: M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]Message-ID: < 34251A70.FE0CDECF@mindspring.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI have been out of town and away from this list for a little more than aweek, only to return and find out that there have been quite a bit of"fireworks" during that time. As a former student of Dr. Clarke, andthen (although not a historian) a former junior colleague of his, I mustsay that I am impressed by Mr. LatJor's response, and am in fullagreement with him. I think that, regardless of his scholarship andhonesty (or lack thereof), Alex Haley's importance is unquestionable.It has been no secret that Haley's "faction" is flawed, and perhapsfeatures more fiction than fact. (As an aside, it was actually Haleywho first coined the word "faction" to represent what he was doing, andnot the great Guyanese anthropologist Ivan Van Sertima, as was suggestedon this list.)At any rate, Haley's Roots, has done more to put The Gambia as well asthe horrors and the reality of the Middle Passage and its aftermath inthe minds of millions of people, than any of the factual, and perhapsdry academic works that have preceded or have followed it. In thisregard, Haley's contribution is unquestionable. Interestingly, the lastleg of my recent trip, finds me returning from Washington, DC these pastfour days, where the Afro American Historical and Genealogical Societyjust held its 20th anniversary conference. As the date implies, thesociety's mere existence is a direct result of Haley's work. Quite abit of good genealogical and historical work has come out of the societyover the years.As an African American, I am not sure what a "typical" African Americanresponse is, as we are not a monolithic group of people (which peoplehave a "typical" response and are monolithic. That remark appears to bedemeaning, although perhaps unintentionally so ) There areconservatives, progressives, nationalists among The African Americancommunity. Some, as a result of the continuous onslaught ofmiseducation, are filled with self hatred and are easily co-opted, whilethere others are committed to the elevation of the community. Evenamong the conservatives, there are some who are committed to ourelevation, although in my personal opinion, they are misguided.In reading the thread, I am not sure how Haley's The Autobiography ofMalcolm X became relevant, as I thought the work of most relevance tothis discussion was Roots. But, yes even "Autobiography" was flawed,just as any other work would be. I am not sure what the "hairsplitting" is all about there. If the hairsplitting was about whetheror not Dr. Clarke had a positive relationship with Malcolm X, I have iton numerous reliable independent sources in the community that, indeed,the relationship did exist. Personal conversations with Dr. Clarke hasconfirmed this as well.Another interesting note, is that our Department of Black and PuertoRican Studies at Hunter College of the City University of New York,where Professor Clarke taught for over twenty years, was actuallycreated by students (not by faculty or the administration) when studentsdemonstrated, protested, and then closed down the school in order to beheard. Because of the exclusion of courses related to the globalexperiences of people of African descent, and from African perspectives,students who were hungering for knowledge of self, first requested, thendemand that an entire department be established which would guaranteethe dissemination of such scholarship. Students not only got theirdemands for the creation of the department by insisted that THEY choosethe faculty who would teach in the department. The very first personwho was chosen to teach was Dr. John Henrik Clarke. The department isapproaching its thirtieth anniversary and although beleaguered byreactionary forces, which would like to see its demise, it stillthrives. The point here, is that students or a people can move tohigher levels than the larger society would normally allow, if they actcollectively and decisively, at the proper moment. My onlyself-criticism is that we should have moved further in the years thatfollowed, rather than let the reactionary right wing forces gain ground.Dr. Clarke's contribution in the field really does not need mention. Itis surprising to find anyone, familiar with the field, who is unfamiliarwith Dr. Clarke. Even in the years following his blindness, he hasinfluenced thousands of scholars, still lecturing on the circuit, bothwithin the U.S. and in Africa. His knowledge, memory and scholarshipare legendary, and need no introduction. The numerous works he haswritten since his eye sight left, are all tributes to his acumen, and aninstruction to us all. (If I were 10% as productive in my lifetime, Iwould have been ecstatic.)Although seriously irritated by the remarks (name calling) of "Bernard,"I think that we can disagree without being disagreeable. The namecalling, on all sides, should stop and the genuine discussion anddialogue should be increased. (I know that we all slip at some point,but this should be minimized.) In the spirit of community, let us allmove forward to help elevate each other, and not tear down those whoselives have been dedicated to improving the global community.Thank you.M W Payne> > I really appreciate the response you sent me from the brother or> Sister> > from Gambia. It was very very interesting and I regretfully admit,> very> > true, even the part of I being a "Jackass". Yet, understand many> of> > the great men whom I emulate were also complimented with such> praise.> > Former Mayor of Detroit Coleman Young (whom freely told pacified> Negroes> > and whites alike "where to get off"), The Honorable Louis Farrakahn> > (scorned by all but a true leader none the less), and the list goes> on> > thank-you.> >> > Yet, Please inform LatJor that I will always respect his/her> opinion.> > Yet, I ask to reserve the right to disagree. Please See below.> >> > Modou Jallow wrote:> >> > > Bernard,> > > Below is a forwarded response of your reply to the Alex Haley's> > > message.> > > The rather unpleasant respose was sent by a member of the Gambia> > > mailing> > > list. I apologize for any name calling that was used.> > >> > > ----Read on ------> > >> > > > From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu > > > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > > < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > > Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]> > > > In-Reply-To: < 9709191825.AA58358@st6000.sct.edu > > > > Mime-Version: 1.0> > > > Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII> > > > X-To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> > > < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > > X-Sender: gndow@acc5> > > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> > > >> > > > Moe:> > > > I did post something on this issue a while back. I do not know> if it> > >> > > > was read. But on your current posting which is a forward of a> > > > 'Black American friend' of yours, I would like you to forward> this> > > > message to him from me. In his piece he quotes and comments> > > > as follows:> > > >> > > > >> But Henrik Clarke,> > > > > > a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:> > > > > > "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes> > > > > > take the best we can get and sometimes we> > > > > > exaggerate them into something a little bit> > > > > > better than they deserve to be."> > > >> > > > His comment:> > > > > What a loser. If he can't win just piss on the winner. I> can't> > > state> > > > > what a jerk this type of African American is.> > > > +++++++++++++++> > > >> > > > First, the 'jerk' your Black American friend is referring to is> none> > > other> > > > than Professor John Henrik Clarke. He is one of the most eminent> > > > scholars on African and African-American and African-Caribbean> > > > History. An elder (over 80 years I believe) began teaching> African> > > > History on the street corners of Harlem at a time when your> friend's> > >> > > > mother was either not yet born or was still in diapers!> >> > I respect that and never will I belittle such accomplishments, Yet> at> > the same time am I required to agree with ones views due to the> number> > of years on has lectured on African, African-American, and> > African-Caribbean History?> >> > > > The record of Prof. Clarke can best be guaged by the number of> > > > prominent African-American scholars, scientists, and department> > > > heads, politicians, etc... who have been schooled by him. If we> were> > >> > > > to begin listing these, it would certainly be a Who's Who list.> > > Among> > > > the most renown is one Malcolm X to whom Clarke was once his> > > > advisor.> >> > In reading the Autobiography of Malcom Little (Malcomn X). I did> not> > read of Professor John Henrik Clark. are you sure of this fact??> Where> > is it documented. Can it be supported?> >> > > Prof. Clarke has influenced two generations of African-> > > > Americans as well as Afrricans worldwide with his researches and> > > > lectures on the pan-African struggle.> >> > I respect that and surely I am a beneficiary of his efforts.> >> > > > The mark of a good scholar is to speak the truth without fear or> > > favor.> >> > We must not confuse "truth" with "opinion"...> >> > > > The mark of a great scholar is to influence a whole generation> of> > > > scholars to follow in your footsteps. This is the legacy of> > > > John Henrik Clarke, Professor Emeritus. Now blinded by age and> > > > the many hours of reading and researching, he has donated his> > > > entire library to the Atlanta University Center.> >> > The students of that great institution are truly blessed due to this> > person's generosity..... During my collegiate journey at Troy State> > University, Such material was purposely not available for of course,> it> > was a White institution; for how else would they keep me in bondage> > without chains. They would have to keep me ignorant of ones own> self,> > culture, and history...I am surely indebted to this man. Maybe a> "Jerk"> > is inappropriate. Yet, my brother or sister. Try to understand my> > anger and hatred. There were two types of slaves upon the> plantations> > of North America. The field ****** and the House ******. Today we> > still have many House ******s among us. And they belittle the> efforts> > of the Field Ni----, like myself at every turn in order to gain> favor> > with those they perceive with the ability to increase the quality of> > their lives. I hate these bastards with every fiber of my> existence. I> > grew angry when I "perceived" what I thought was a "House ******"> at> > the Devils work.> >> > > Tell your friend to> > > > go to the Woodruff Library in the A.U.C. center (I assume he> lives> > > > in Atlanta like you).> >> > I do....> >> > > In the ground floor, the books in the entire> > > > African-American library in this section were once his! Yea I> know> > > > he will find literally thousands of books, but he needs to delve> in> > > > all those works before calling anybody a 'jerk'!!!> >> > Wow, thank you for opening my eyes and increasing my knowledge....I> am> > greatly indebted to this great man.> >> > > > A recently published work of Clarke's would also be a good> starting> > > > point for him. The book is called: "Notes for an African World> > > > Revolution - Africans at the Crossroads" by John Henrik Clarke.> > > > It is a 450 page work that will keep him occupied for a while.> >> > I will surely acquire it after I finish reading "Night of fire". I> am> > only pages away from finishing "Night of Fire" the story to> Toussaint> > L'Ouverture....I am sure LatJour has already read this book, it is> the> > book of a great African Slave, Haitian general, Liberator,> (1743-1803)> > By the way...have he/she read the book he/her is referring me to??> >> > > > Another book he should read is: "Our Story - A Handbook of> > > > African American and Contemporary Issues" Edited by Akyaaba> > > > Addai-Sebo and Ansei Wong. Clarke contributed to this work> > > > with sevral articles: African Resistance and Colonial> Domination:> > > > The Africans in the Americas; Pan-Africanism and the Future of> > > > the African Family; Africans in the New World: Their> Contribution> > > > to Science, Invention and Technology.> >> > I will surely acquire this material, yet promise me I am not> > communicating with a hypocrite. Promise me you have read the> material> > yourself.> >> > > >> > > > Finally I leave your 'jackass' friend with these words of> Professor> > > > John Henrik Clarke:> > > >> > > > If we have to change tomorrow, we are going to have to look back> > > > inorder to look forward. We will have to look back with some> > > courage,> > > > warm our hands on the revolutionary fires of those who came> before> > > > us and understand that we have within ourselves, nationally and> > > > internationally, the ability to regain what we have lost and to> > > build> > > > a new humanity for ourselves, first and foremost, and for the> whole> > > > world ultimately. To do this we must extend the concept of> > > > Pan-Africanism beyond its original base to a concept of a world> > > > union of all African people, the African in Africa, the African> in> > > the> > > > Caribbean, the African in South America, the African in the> Pacific> > > > Islands and, especially, the African throughout the world who> has> > > > yet to realise that he or she is African too."------------------------------Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 21:56:17 +0200From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Introduction from Housainou WaggehMessage-ID: < 3545116319.32324678@inform-bbs.dk Forwarded by Momodou Camara.---forwarded mail START---From: Hous@aol.com,Internet To: Momodou CamaraDate: 21/09/97 20:53Subject: Re: DEVELOPMENT: South Battles The Currents Of Globalisation/RELATE/- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Hi my name is Husainou Waggeh and I am from Basse Koba Kunda. I have been inthis country for almost ten years.I have always been in New York. I alwayslike read news about our lovely and friendly gambia.I think we should allwork collectively to improve this news paper. Actually I am working on a webpage which will touch much on gambia .I may need some pictures and bit ofinformation about tourism in The gambia. If any has suggestions or someresource to share please send to me.---forwarded mail END---Momodou Camara.21.9.1997 21:18--- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 21:56:32 +0200From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows DownMessage-ID: < 3968454653.32325369@inform-bbs.dk Hi Moe,That news article was from IPS and not written by me. I do share your viewsand I wonder which countries were involved in their survey.We still have a long way to go when our leaders spend two million dalasison inauguration ceremonies or over five hundred thousand dalasis on thetreatment of an ambassador's child whilst basic drugs are missing in ourhospitalsor children dropping out of school at grade six because of the number ofgrade seven places available in Junior Secondary Schools through out thecounrty.ooops!!>Toma Camara, you wrote:>> In terms of performance by region, UNCTAD points to a recovery>> based on a number of factors in Africa. It cites an improvement in>> governability, sustained prices of raw materials, favourable>> weather conditions and the pacification of several internal>> conflicts.>They must be kidding! Is West Africa part of their poll? What about>Liberia, Sierra Leone and now Senegal (Cassamance)?>>>> But the agency warns that continued recovery in Africa depends>> on an additional factor: the expansion of non-traditional exports>> in order to obtain revenues for financing the imports necessary>> for investment.>It is well known that the rate of import by far exceeds the rate of export>in almost any African country, which also has serious implications for>deficits in foreign exchange. In most of these countries, politics>dictates economics. But what is not known is that economics in turn>determines the food and nutritional status of any given population, the>ultimate force behind politics. To overcome this shortsightedness, the>African governments must go beyound politics to do anything to provide>knowledge, food and what is best for all its citizens.>Most African goverments have not understood the relationship and>implications between increased productivity and a resulting boost for the>countries economy. And here we are today tolling the continent for hunger,>malnutrition and low national productivity. Our colonial rulers built for>themselves government systems seperate from the traditional or ethnic>systems. And, unfortunately, our African governments inherited the system>without much change, operating according to the western values and>concepts. In our traditional societies agriculture and food dominates>everything else, but in the colonial still prevailing system, cash crops>are given priority over anything else. The local interests of our>traditional people are so much at conflict with political interests. But>let me ask you, to what extent does education or our degrees earned>prepare us well to live or work in the village where agriculture is the>main stay or occupation? Instead, it seems to encourage urban migration,>driving the people to quit their villages. Is that the objective of our>governments? If No, then why does education pull us away from villages>even in the face of starvation and misery in towns and cities?>Regards,>Moe S. Jallo----------------------------Momodou Camara.--- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 22:10:25 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: <19970921201047.AAA22898@LOCALNAME>Alex P. Swarray has been added to the list. Welcometo gambia-l and please send a brief introduction aboutyourself to the group. Our address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: 21 Sep 1997 20:21:40 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT: Grumbles OverMessage-ID: < 2440683421.573764921@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 17-Sep-97 ***Title: FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT: Grumbles Over World Bank Business MethodsBy Abid AslamWASHINGTON, Sep 17 (IPS) - The World Bank has yet to make good onpromises to provide 'one-stop shopping' for companies seeking todo business in developing countries, say private financiers.Their complaints come a year after the Bank introducedstreamlined procedures it said would ease private foreigninvestment in the South, and the former Soviet Union, andstimulate the domestic private sector. That initiative included asingle phone number in Washington that companies could call toenquire about possible loans, political risk insurance, or creditguarantees for specific projects.In a new report, however, the Institute of InternationalFinance (IIF) says the World Bank group should do more to sharethe risks of investing in the South and show ''a greaterwillingness...to 'work with the grain of the market'.'' This wouldstrengthen the flows of private money to emerging markets,especially for infrastructure projects such as power plants androads, it says.Such calls traditionally have gone against the grain ofconstituencies concerned about poverty and the environment.IIF director and senior adviser Lex Rieffel acknowledges that theBank ''faces many conflicting priorities'' but argues thatincreased private investment in infrastructure will pave the wayfor reducing poverty by aiding faster economic growth.The World Bank group includes the International Bank forReconstruction and Development (IBRD), the World Bank's coreinstitution; the International Development Association (IDA), theBank's soft-loan window for the poorest countries; its privatesector affiliate, the International Finance Corporation (IFC); andthe Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), whichprovides political-risk insurance to corporations investing indeveloping countries.The IIF, a global association of private financialinstitutions, released its report by senior infrastructure financeexecutives Tuesday - just ahead of the annual meetings in HongKong of the governing boards of the World Bank and theInternational Monetary Fund (IMF).The IIF predicts that net private capital flows to majoremerging market economies will drop to 261 billion dollars thisyear, from last year's record of 281 billion dollars, beforerecovering slightly in 1998.The report says that partial risk guarantees currently beingdeveloped by the IFC ''may become the (Bank group's) mostimportant risk-sharing product''. IFC guarantees would not requirehost country counter-guarantees to shield investors againstpolitical risks such as nationalisation, political violence, andcurrency restrictions. Such government promises are traditionallyrequired by the IBRD, and are understood to have deterredcompanies and governments alike from using guarantees.The counter-guarantees have also been criticised by officialand non-governmental sources on the grounds that they shieldinvestors at the expense of Third World governments, who mustshoulder the liability.IFC guarantees could also be used to cover ''sub-sovereignrisks'' such as changes in municipal policies. Their value ''couldreach 1-2 billion dollars a year by 1999, which could catalyse 10-20 billion dollars per year of private finance,'' the IIF says.The report also urges development of IDA guarantees, which''could be especially effective in promoting infrastructureprivatisation in Africa.''''Our long-term objective is to be able to do these projectswithout official support or financing,'' Rieffel said. In themeanwhile, guarantees are ''helpful in making the transition fromofficial loans to private direct financing.''Dallara dismissed suggestions that such guarantees mightconstitute 'corporate welfare', or the use of public funds tosubsidise private business, arguing instead that they would provea valuable new product line for the Bank, in whose interest it isto stimulate private investment.Faced with declining demand for its standard loans and troublesin replenishing IDA, which relies on cash contributions frommember states, the Bank in recent years has touted its worth as apartner of the private sector.The IIF report highlights problems faced by private projectfinanciers when dealing with the World Bank group's organisationalstructure. It describes this as ''exceptionally fragmented'',confronting private companies with ''a confusing array ofinterlocutors.''Senior bankers have differing views on whether Bank policieshamper private corporations on issues ranging from environmentalassessment and mitigation to rules for resettling andrehabilitating communities forced from their homes by constructionprojects.Janice Warne, managing director of the Structured Finance Groupat Salomon Brothers in New York, says some private clients havecited Bank requirements as a disincentive to investment, adding tothe list of calculations on which investment decisions are made.''I haven't seen any case that was significantly delayed orimpeded by keeping up with these standards,'' counters Frank Hahn,deputy director for project finance at Dresdner Bank in Frankfurt.Hahn and Warne were among the IIF report's authors.In emerging markets, ''legal frameworks are not so developed,so it is helpful that supranationals set reasonable minimumstandards,'' Hahn says, adding that ''substandard projects are notin anyone's interests.''Questions of policy compliance, however, are not high on IIFmembers' list of concerns. ''Internal incoherence (at the Bank) ismore of a disincentive'' to private investment, Dallara says.If private companies do not find the Bank's environmental andsocial requirements too onerous, this may be because the rules areoften bent or skirted by the agency and its affiliates, civilsociety groups and people affected by infrastructure projects havecomplained.Since 1994, the Bank's independent Inspection Panel hasregistered at least 10 cases alleging the agency neglected orbroke its own rules, or overlooked violations of those rules byclients who were legally bound to observe them. In most cases, thePanel has supported those claims. The Panel has no jurisdictionover IFC or MIGA, and the agencies have strenuously opposedefforts to enlarge the Panel's mandate or set up similar units atthe agency's affiliates, despite Bank president James Wolfensohn'ssupport for such initiatives.Critics are uneasy about the increasing 'streamlining' ofspecific project proposals - meaning that these are sped throughthe project approval process - even when the agencies themselvescategorise these as most likely to have grave consequences forlocal habitats and communities. These include proposals for theIFC to finance a titanium dioxide mine in Sierra Leone and a gas-turbine power plant in Mexico's Yucatan state, leaked documentsreveal.Bank policies can be a ''useful point of orientation'' Hahnsaid, underscoring calls for flexibility in setting, applying, andenforcing rules in ways private financiers deem as ''user-friendly''. (END/IPS/aa/mk/97)Origin: ROMAWAS/FINANCE-DEVELOPMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at < online@ips.org >.------------------------------Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 22:45:45 -0400 (EDT)From: TAIKAIN@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierr Leone List MailMessage-ID: < 970921224337_-1598234059@emout05.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-09-18 12:43:11 EDT, you write:<< Bocar Ndiaye wrote:>Looking for Sierra Leone List Mail Address>Thank You >>Bocar you might want to go through www.sierr-leone.org or try sending an email to the SL listserver whose address isBe assured that you will have an almost instant reply and you will not beasked for any personal introduction. It is a live and vibrant discussiongroup. If you need further assistance please email me privately for furtherassistance.------------------------------Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 23:47:52 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]Message-ID: < 9709220347.AA32678@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLatjor, you wrote:> Moe:> Let me first apologize to the rest of the folks for using what> could be perceived as name calling. The word I used in referring> to your friend was 'jackass', a word I borrowed from Dr. Yusef> Ben Jochannan (Doc. Ben). He often used the term during his> lectures when referring to Black folks who disrespect their> elders! Again my apologies.I understand... and apologies accepted.> As for the Fula translation of the proverbs, it is your job to> school me on your mother tongue.I will patiently wait for the> formal lessons to begin. I am very serious.It will be an honor for me to do so. Seriously, when do we begin?>There is much to be learnt from the Fula. Perhaps we could begin with>material already available on Fula culture and language.I presume you already have some material on hand...right?>Are you familiar with the works of Amadou Hampate Ba?I touched on it briefly some years back. But now that you've mentioned it,I will look into it some more.>I would be very interested in initiating a discourse on the work:>Kaidara. It goes to the very heart of traditional Fula cosmogony.Wonderful! Perhaps, we can even integrate the Wollof project that youalready have at hand. I can't wait! I'll email you privately todiscuss it some more.>By the way why don't you invite him to join our 'Bantaba'?I have extended your invitation to him. We will wait and see....Thanks you.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 09:23:05 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101132@dkdifs02.dif.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSorry, but I will just say that when it comes to sport you canexpect things like that. We danes like it very much every time thegermans are beaten in football. No matter who do it, if they just do =it.Asbj=F8rn Nordam> Fra: Badara Joof[SMTP: Joof@winhlp.no > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sendt: 18. september 1997 17:49> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Emne: RE: SeneGambian Affairs>=20> I could remember The African Nation Cup footbal> tournnament orgainized in Egypt (1986)?, 99% of the Gambian =population> was very happy when Senegal was eliminated by Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory> Coast).> I found it very silly, we are more than neigbours, these two =countries> were divided because of colonialism, but if not it was one country.> Buharry.>=20------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 11:48:59 +0200 (MET DST)From: Nuha Jatta < b96nj@mh1.hh.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: death of Dembo MarongMessage-ID: < 199709220948.LAA06149@psi.hh.se Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-MD5: aBbyKvv36FLYIFeKq4nzng==Thanks for your infor. about Dembo Marongs death. He is my cousin. Our compoundsare near each other.Nuha Jatta.------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 12:28:57 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: please.....Message-ID: < 34227009.77A2@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDear All,The last time I raised this I got a)abuse b)told to respect my'honeymoon' c)told to stop restricting information, amongst otherresponses. I have refrained from comment but I feel I must raise itagain.If you have access to Reuters, Xinhua, Pana, etc., as part of you dayto day work or your employer or school makes them available, you shouldcheck whether you or your employer or your school has arranged a rightto re-distribute the information from those sources.If they have not then you should not re-distribute items from anycopyright source to this list or any other. I know it is easy and Iknow that some of you feel it is your right, but even if you feel youare a poor, underprivileged, under informed, etc., individual you do nothave the right to (re)use other peoples intellectual property withoutpermission.Those of you in the USA would do well to investigate the current debatein the US Congress - which is provoked by what some people regard aswholesale piracy on the Internet - and which, if the legislation isenacted, would bring about what many accused me of, restriction ofaccess to news.I mentioned in my original post the similar question of softwarepiracy. Some of you write software for a living or hope to - are youhappy to have anybody use it without either reference to your effort orwithout paying??I re-emphasise that I am not trying to restrict discussion. It isalways possible to refer to a news item without copying it in itsentirety.Bye, Barry------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 08:56:01 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Telecommunications in AfricaMessage-ID: < 342632A1.7D10@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> Until then, does not anyone have information on this?Actually the Ministry of Works, Communications, etc., organised themeeting. It was to mark the visit of a UNDP delegation to The Gambiawhen they signed a memorandum with the govt., under which UNDP willprovide funding for up to three years for Internet development here. Theidea is that the private sector will be as involved as possible. Gamtelwill provide the basic access, using a subsidy of 50% from UNDP for a512k line to the Internet, but will not monopolise the access, i.e.private sector ISPs (Internet Service Providers) will be encouraged. Theaccess will be subsidised for the initial period (expected to start inearly '98).IMO this gives a good start to the Internet here but its success willdepend on the widest possible exposure being given to the real benefits,such as links between schools here and schools abroad, use of the Net toidentify support organisations, use of the Net to identify and buy goodsand services etc., and NOT access to 'fun' sites and the like which maycause the Imams to object We at the GTMI will be giving 'walk in' demonstrations of the Internet,probably on Saturday mornings, to show members of the general publicwhat it is and what is there.Bye, Barry------------------------------Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 21:16:11 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]Message-ID: <01BCC75D.DE761DA0@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCC75D.DE7F4560"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCC75D.DE7F4560Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Payne!That was great! Thank you for the insight,and keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: M W Payne [SMTP: awo@mindspring.com Sent: 19 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 04:01 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]Dr. Clarke's contribution in the field really does not need mention. Itis surprising to find anyone, familiar with the field, who is unfamiliarwith Dr. Clarke. Even in the years following his blindness, he hasinfluenced thousands of scholars, still lecturing on the circuit, bothwithin the U.S. and in Africa. His knowledge, memory and scholarshipare legendary, and need no introduction. The numerous works he haswritten since his eye sight left, are all tributes to his acumen, and aninstruction to us all. (If I were 10% as productive in my lifetime, Iwould have been ecstatic.)Although seriously irritated by the remarks (name calling) of "Bernard,"I think that we can disagree without being disagreeable. The namecalling, on all sides, should stop and the genuine discussion anddialogue should be increased. (I know that we all slip at some point,but this should be minimized.) In the spirit of community, let us allmove forward to help elevate each other, and not tear down those whoselives have been dedicated to improving the global community.Thank you.M W Payne------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:31:40 GMT0BSTFrom: AISHA CAMARA < Camara@cardiff.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Unscribe MeMessage-ID: < 331E09A66AF@MAINCF2S.CF.AC.UK Hello Everyone,It has been a real pleasure to be part of this Bantaba. Although Iwas a passive participant nevertheless I enjoyed the intriguingdiscussions. What is evident here is that we all interested in thedevelopment of our country.I will be returning home by the end of the month and if I couldbe of any assistance to any of the committees please do not hesitateto contact me on tel. 226225. or Box 553, UNFPA, Banjul, The Gambia.I will definately get in touch to be on board again as soon as Isettle down.So Long and keep the debate on. I take the oppurtunity tocongratulate the list managers for a job well done in makingsuch forum availabe and also to thank them for their services inthe past ten months. On that note please unscribe me with immediateeffect.Cheers!!!Aisha------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 18:33:15 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' Gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Barry's HoneyMoon,OVER!Message-ID: < 01BCC786.05FAD140@dddn.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable-----Original Message-----From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH [SMTP: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: 20 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 06:26 aTo: ' barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu' Subject: RE: Barry's HoneyMoon,OVER!Mr.Barry!YOU WROTE: If they have not then you should not re-distribute items =from any copyright source to this list or any other. I know it is easy =and I =20know that some of you feel it is your right, but even if you feel youare a poor, underprivileged, under informed, etc., individual you do nothave the right to (re)use other peoples intellectual property withoutpermission.So,WELCOME back! I hope you have had a nice HoneyMoon. And now that you =back at your Pet Subject again,could you please tell us what makes you =THINK that you, and not the people you finger-point at, would know about =and respect these ethical standards you are insisting on head-mastering =us about?=20Thanks for the Info.about:Telecommunication and keep up the good work =down there!Regards Basss!-----Original Message-----From: Barry Mahon [SMTP: barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu Sent: 17 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 03:29 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: please.....------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 11:46:05 EST5EDTFrom: "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MonogamyMessage-ID: < 56C6C054DF@owl.forestry.uga.edu Hello folks,I've been away for a while. I'd love to know how this discussion gotstarted. Keep in mind that I have only skimmed my 100,000 mesaggesfrom the gambia-l. I hope that I do not bring up any points thathave already been mentioned.It is my opinion that evolutionarily speaking we are not suppose tobe monogamous (I'll find my evolution references later). HOWEVER,because of the ways our societies are set up we as humans haveevolved a pattern of behavior branched away from our physicalevolution. Imagine the havoc a chimpanze free for all would causein modern society. Sexual behavior is more monitored by law andreligion than by our tendencies. Or that is how it is suppose toappear. In order to keep the peace, raise well adjusted children,and continue on our recent path of "civilization", we needed to setup some rules and regulations. Sexual intimacy creates a bondbetween those involved. If you are forming this bond with everyone,it gets weaker and weaker. You are definately propigating the specieswith your genes but at the expense of great mental stress to thoseinvolved.If this is somewhere in the vicinity of the truth, there are evenmore questions. This may be the reason why men stray outside oftheir marriages. Why do women? Within a month a man couldimpregnate 30 women. Within a month a woman could only beimpregnated once. 30:1? The numbers aren't statisticallysound. Whereas men may unconsciously be carrying out a evolutionarymission (I know that men do not stray to get women pregnant. It's anunconscious force?? They may try everything they can to not havethis happen. Usually the case), what is a woman doing when shesearches outside of a relationship? As there may be a physicallybased pull for men, could there be a mentally based pull for women?I hope no one has been offended by the evolution discussion.Religion is how people make sense of their lives. Every religion hastended their own garden on this issue. I'm glad we are talking aboutthis.Laura------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:27:00 -0400 (EDT)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970922122314.227fc712@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Can you subscribe Michael Gomez to the newsgroup. His e-mail address is>thanks,N'Deye Marie-----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:41:58 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: cassamanceMessage-ID: < TFSKAUDA@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableFolks,I just want to submit my thoughts on this issue=2ENumber one=2EI firmly believe The Gambia must and should take a more active role or =20position(publicly) to avoid what Lebanon is facing today=2EGod forbid , if any real fighting erupts the rebels of Casamance will =20definitely operate from the Gambia and also Definitely the Senegalese =20Government troops will retaliate back in the territories of The Gambia, =20who will be caught between the two just like the Lebanese are caught =20between the Palestinians and the Israelis in Lebanese soil=2ENumber two=2ECasamance should NOT blame the Senegalese Government for it's =20backwardness =2E The blame is with the colonial masters whose interests =20were just in the areas they could get riches and also their security=2E =20Remember British Administrators only developed the Area council offices =20and their surroundings and notice only on river port towns like Kuntaur =20or Bansang =2E But after Independence our own leaders still had the =20mentality of their colonial masters and cared only for themselves and the =20==20areas they had access to( note Casamance was and still almost impassable =20by roads- that tells you a lot- except for Zigunchor a sea port too=2E)Number threeIt is not too much for President Abdou Joof to give them some kind of =20autonomy in exchange for some of their wealth=2E( but not a separate state==20-no definitely) If you look at the history of colonial financial budgets,=20==20basically they collect from all the regions and spend only on the capital =20==20areas and ports where the have security interest=2E -to defend the =20COMMONWEALTH =2EWell it is very fitting to end with prayers for them so that Allah will =20give them all the will power to solve this peacefully=2E We have enough =20killings and wars already, we do not need anotherpeaceHabib**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2EEast Tower, Suite 550Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938Internet: http://www=2Enusacc=2Eorg/ **************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:48:38 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu, Subject: RE: please.....Message-ID: < TFSKDBHM@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableBarryAs A Chamber of Commerce we have special permission to redistribute for =20your information but thanks for bringing it up ,you are rightHabib-----Original Message-----From: barry=2Emahon@ci=2Erech=2EluSent: Monday, September 22, 1997 11:49 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: please=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Dear All,=20The last time I raised this I got a)abuse b)told to respect my'honeymoon' c)told to stop restricting information, amongst otherresponses=2E I have refrained from comment but I feel I must raise itagain=2E=20If you have access to Reuters, Xinhua, Pana, etc=2E, as part of you dayto day work or your employer or school makes them available, you shouldcheck whether you or your employer or your school has arranged a rightto re-distribute the information from those sources=2EIf they have not then you should not re-distribute items from anycopyright source to this list or any other=2E I know it is easy and Iknow that some of you feel it is your right, but even if you feel youare a poor, underprivileged, under informed, etc=2E, individual you do nothave the right to (re)use other peoples intellectual property withoutpermission=2E=20Those of you in the USA would do well to investigate the current debatein the US Congress - which is provoked by what some people regard aswholesale piracy on the Internet - and which, if the legislation isenacted, would bring about what many accused me of, restriction ofaccess to news=2E=20I mentioned in my original post the similar question of softwarepiracy=2E Some of you write software for a living or hope to - are youhappy to have anybody use it without either reference to your effort orwithout paying??=20I re-emphasise that I am not trying to restrict discussion=2E It isalways possible to refer to a news item without copying it in itsentirety=2EBye, Barry**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2EEast Tower, Suite 550Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938Internet: http://www=2Enusacc=2Eorg/ **************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 20:36:16 -0500From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Monogamy -ReplyMessage-ID: < s422e25c.089@wpo.it.luc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inlineHi Bass,I guess I do not get the point you tried to make by stating that monogamyis boring. Would you please provide clarification.As I see it, monogamy is not any different from everything else; at somepoint everything in life gets boring. One of the unique things about us,humans, is our ability to find ways to create excitement whenever wefeel bored. Just because monogamy can get boring is certainly noexcuse for one to be promiscuous or to practice polygamy. One has tobe willing to continuously try to inject excitement into a relationship, be ita monogamous or polygamous one, to keep it alive.Being committed to one person for eternity may not be easy for somepeople, but then again, nothing good in life comes easily. It is my beliefthat with commitment, love and honesty, monogamy can and does work.The key is for both parties to be fully committed to making the relationshipwork!!Ndey Kumba>>> BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > 09/18/9707:16am >>>Amy!Welcome back from your vacation.That aside,I want to straightenyour LOGIC a little bit here.There is no contradiction between the factthat monogamy is GOOD and BORRING at the same time.There are lots ofthings in life that are very good but at the same time veryUNinteresting.And I think Monogamy falls within that category;or at leastthat is what the behaviour of many men around the world seem tosuggest.So,maybe you should tell us how women feel about sticking toonly one partner for ever and ever Amen!Regards Basss!------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 17:22:54 -0500From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Monogamy -ReplyMessage-ID: < s422b517.034@wpo.it.luc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inlineHi Bass,I guess I do not get the point you tried to make by stating that monogamyis boring. Would you please provide clarification.As I see it, monogamy is not any different from everything else; at somepoint everything in life gets boring. One of the unique things about us,humans, is our ability to find ways to create excitement whenever wefeel bored. Just because monogamy can get boring is certainly noexcuse for one to be promiscuous or to practice polygamy. One has tobe willing to continuously try to inject excitement into a relationship, be ita monogamous or polygamous one, to keep it alive.Being committed to one person for eternity may not be easy for somepeople, but then again, nothing good in life comes easily. It is my beliefthat with commitment, love and honesty, monogamy can and does work.The key is for both parties to be fully committed to making the relationshipwork!!>>> BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > 09/18/9707:16am >>>Amy!Welcome back from your vacation.That aside,I want to straightenyour LOGIC a little bit here.There is no contradiction between the factthat monogamy is GOOD and BORRING at the same time.There are lots ofthings in life that are very good but at the same time veryUNinteresting.And I think Monogamy falls within that category;or at leastthat is what the behaviour of many men around the world seem tosuggest.So,maybe you should tell us how women feel about sticking toonly one partner for ever and ever Amen!Regards Basss!------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 19:54:52 +0200From: chakys@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]Message-ID: < 199709221751.TAA00022@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableI would like to give my opinion about Cheich Amadou Hampate Ba'swork. I did read the book for a couple years ago.The matter of factwas ,in Kaidara, he is depicting a society where knowledge is morethan anything. This is one of those aspects of the social life whichcan be referred to any other society.As far as the respect of the elders was concerned, his statementwas:<< when an elder dies,it's just like a burning library >>It means that we can always learn from their wisdom. Thereason why, i desapprouve our friend who called the professor JohnHenrik Clark as a ``jerk=B4=B4. He needs to reconsider his opinion aboutPr. Henrik Clark.RegardsChakys.------------------------------Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 19:48:12 -0500From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Monogamy -ReplyMessage-ID: < s4242994.002@wpo.it.luc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inlineBro,Below is the message that I tried to send to Gambia-L yesterday. Forsome strange reason, it has not shown up on the list, though my out boxshows that it has be transferred. In any case, you may forward it to thelist if wish.CharllifryHi Bass,I guess I do not get the point you tried to make by stating that monogamyis boring. Would you please provide clarification.As I see it, monogamy is not any different from everything else; at somepoint everything in life gets boring. One of the unique things about us,humans, is our ability to find ways to create excitement whenever wefeel bored. Just because monogamy can get boring is certainly noexcuse for one to be promiscuous or to practice polygamy. One has tobe willing to continuously try to inject excitement into a relationship, be ita monogamous or polygamous one, to keep it alive.Being committed to one person for eternity may not be easy for somepeople, but then again, nothing good in life comes easily. It is my beliefthat with commitment, love and honesty, monogamy can and does work.The key is for both parties to be fully committed to making the relationshipwork!!Ndey Kumba>>> BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > 09/18/9707:16am >>>Amy!Welcome back from your vacation.That aside,I want to straightenyour LOGIC a little bit here.There is no contradiction between the factthat monogamy is GOOD and BORRING at the same time.There are lots ofthings in life that are very good but at the same time veryUNinteresting.And I think Monogamy falls within that category;or at leastthat is what the behaviour of many men around the world seem tosuggest.So,maybe you should tell us how women feel about sticking toonly one partner for ever and ever Amen!Regards Basss!------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 20:09:56 +0200From: "Ebrima Kah" < ebrima@online.no To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 199709221819.UAA14489@online.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello Gambians/None gambians------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 21:20:25 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Monogamy -ReplyMessage-ID: <01BCC79D.64840DA0@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCC79D.6494D680"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCC79D.6494D680Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit-----Original Message-----From: Ndey Drammeh [SMTP: NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu Sent: 19 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 03:48 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: Monogamy -ReplyBro,Below is the message that I tried to send to Gambia-L yesterday. Forsome strange reason, it has not shown up on the list, though my out boxshows that it has be transferred. In any case, you may forward it to thelist if wish.CharllifryHi Bass,I guess I do not get the point you tried to make by stating that monogamyis boring. Would you please provide clarification.As I see it, monogamy is not any different from everything else; at somepoint everything in life gets boring. One of the unique things about us,humans, is our ability to find ways to create excitement whenever wefeel bored. Just because monogamy can get boring is certainly noexcuse for one to be promiscuous or to practice polygamy. One has tobe willing to continuously try to inject excitement into a relationship, be ita monogamous or polygamous one, to keep it alive.Being committed to one person for eternity may not be easy for somepeople, but then again, nothing good in life comes easily. It is my beliefthat with commitment, love and honesty, monogamy can and does work.The key is for both parties to be fully committed to making the relationshipwork!!Ndey Kumba>>> BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > 09/18/9707:16am >>>Amy!Welcome back from your vacation.That aside,I want to straightenyour LOGIC a little bit here.There is no contradiction between the factthat monogamy is GOOD and BORRING at the same time.There are lots ofthings in life that are very good but at the same time veryUNinteresting.And I think Monogamy falls within that category;or at leastthat is what the behaviour of many men around the world seem tosuggest.So,maybe you should tell us how women feel about sticking toonly one partner for ever and ever Amen!Regards Basss!------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 20:27:01 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows DownMessage-ID: < 34273705.329F@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Moe!It would be nice but I believe Momodou Sidibeh=B4s holidays areover and he has started school. I am labouring to finish mydissertation. I don=B4t know if the discussion can be done justice if weattempt to tackle it when we lack the time to really get into it. Itwould however be nice if other list members can carry on thediscussion.This would provide views probaly hitherto unheard. I hopethis happens. =Buharry.P.S.How are you? It=B4s been some time. I hope everything=B4s o.k. with y=ou.D.S.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Modou Jallow wrote:> => I think we ought to revisit the debate between Agriculture versus> Information Technology in the Gambia ... won't you say?> => Where are Momodous Buharry and Sidibeh????> => Also, whatever happened to the Gambia Shadow List members...Pa Musa and=> Co. in the Gambia? In black American english (slang) we say: Wha'Zup??=??> => Have a nice weekend...well, what's left of it anyway.> => Regards,> => Moe S. Jallow> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D> ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 22:20:25 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: MonogamyMessage-ID: <01BCC7A6.DE2693E0@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCC7A6.DE4825A0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCC7A6.DE4825A0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableLaura!=20Below is the piece that precipitated the debate over whether MONOGAMY =is boring or not,esp.for men.Apparently,Andrea,Ndey Kumba and Amy are in =strong opposition.Well,I am not a polygamist myself but I know for a =fact that most men (IN ALL THE CONTINENTS),whether they admit it or =not,would like to be able to have more than one mate at some point.Now I =don't know whether that is the same way women feel about this.So,thanks Laura for the Evolutionary perspective and keep up the good =work down there!REGARDS BASSSS!Hello!How are the brothers & sisters of Gambia-l doing? You didn't hear from =me the whole week because I was on holiday. I was reading through the=20internet and I was very suprised when I read this statement: "monogamy=20is boring".I wonder how can a person make such a statement.All these years people=20are talking day & night about aids and some still dare making such a=20statement!I think that monogamy can only survive if the couple understands one=20another and try to share together. You have to express your likes and=20dislikes and accept one for what one is. But if you think that roaming=20about & chasing every one you meet is the only valuable thing in lifeyou are wrong. Every one in this world should know the importance of=20his life and other's. So you have to respect your commitment and be=20serious.=20I know that you all have an idea about this subject. please I would bevery happy to share your opinions. This Baantabaa is created to express=20& exchange ideas. So you are welcome to express yourself.Till thenA BientotDe la part de AMY=20______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 16:21:42 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: MonogamyMessage-ID: < TFSMXUKS@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printablePolygamy is allowed depending on the circumstances of the marriage=2E For =20==20example if the woman cannot conceive or barren and if a man is on a trip =20for a long period of time ( not just days or weeks) he is allowed to =20marry locally where he is temporary residing in order not to commit =20adultery=2E So it is not for flings as many think=2EAlso because children out of wedlock cannot inherit from the father (in =20Islam according to the Sharia) it is advisable to marry the mother of =20that child before she conceives or become pregnant in order to avoid =20embarrassment to the child in the future=2EBasically these are some of the main reasons for multiple wives not just =20sex drive=2E Sometimes one marries a widow to allow her children to have a=20==20father or home out of mercy =2EPlease do not misinterpret this for justifying having many wives in one =20house!!By the way it is also highly discouraged unless you can threat all the =20wives equally which is almost impossible nowadays (possible before not =20now)With peacehdg-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2EqaSent: Monday, September 22, 1997 3:34 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: RE: Monogamy<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Laura!=20Below is the piece that precipitated the debate over whether MONOGAMY isboring or not,esp=2Efor men=2EApparently,Andrea,Ndey Kumba and Amy are in =20==20strongopposition=2EWell,I am not a polygamist myself but I know for afact that most men (IN ALL THE CONTINENTS),whether they admit it or =20not,wouldlike to be able to have more than one mate at some point=2ENow I don't knowwhether that is the same way women feel about this=2ESo,thanks Laura for the Evolutionary perspective and keep up the good =20workdown there!REGARDS BASSSS!Hello!How are the brothers & sisters of Gambia-l doing? You didn't hear fromme the whole week because I was on holiday=2E I was reading through theinternet and I was very suprised when I read this statement: "monogamyis boring"=2EI wonder how can a person make such a statement=2EAll these years peopleare talking day & night about aids and some still dare making such astatement!I think that monogamy can only survive if the couple understands oneanother and try to share together=2E You have to express your likes anddislikes and accept one for what one is=2E But if you think that roamingabout & chasing every one you meet is the only valuable thing in lifeyou are wrong=2E Every one in this world should know the importance ofhis life and other's=2E So you have to respect your commitment and beserious=2EI know that you all have an idea about this subject=2E please I would bevery happy to share your opinions=2E This Baantabaa is created to express& exchange ideas=2E So you are welcome to express yourself=2ETill thenA BientotDe la part de AMY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www=2Ehotmail=2Ecom **************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2EEast Tower, Suite 550Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938Internet: http://www=2Enusacc=2Eorg/ **************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 16:41:47 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows DownMessage-ID: < 9709222041.AA47536@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHey Buharry,I figured you must be busy this time around and that's why I have beenbothering you lately.Good luck with your dissertation!Regards,Moe S. Jallow-------------------------------------------------------------------------> Hi Moe!> It would be nice but I believe Momodou Sidibeh=B4s holidays are> over and he has started school. I am labouring to finish my> dissertation. I don't know if the discussion can be done justice if we> attempt to tackle it when we lack the time to really get into it. It> would however be nice if other list members can carry on the> discussion.This would provide views probaly hitherto unheard. I hope> this happens.> Buharry.> P.S.> How are you? It's been some time. I hope everything is o.k. with you.> D.S.> -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:27:22 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Thanks!Message-ID: < 970922165224_1163772637@emout18.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:It tends to be a great experience when List members run into each otheracross the country/globe, given the impersonal nature of the "bantaba." Suchan experience was my meeting with Jabou Joh and family at the 15th annualAfrican Street Festival in Nashville last weekend. Jabou is a very kindperson, to say the least. And, as it turned out, we were neighbors in Gunjur(The Gambia's most livable city--according to a poll of 1,000 Gunjurians).:)On another note, I wish to thank all those who sent me birthday greetings,particularly Sarjo Bojang, Malanding Jaiteh, and Ancha Bala-Gaye.Salaam!Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:36:31 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: EC / ACP infoMessage-ID: < 970922170452_-861437716@emout03.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.21072.emout03.mail.aol.com.874962292"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.21072.emout03.mail.aol.com.874962292Content-ID: < 0_21072_874962292@emout03.mail.aol.com.9863 Content-type: text/plainGambia-l:More info for your consumption, with apologies to Barry!Amadou--PART.BOUNDARY.0.21072.emout03.mail.aol.com.874962292Content-ID: < 0_21072_874962292@emout03.mail.aol.com.9864 Content-type: text/plain;name="ACP12"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printablePARIS, Sept 22 (Reuter) - The European Union's first special tender for 3=00,000 tonnes of free-market wheat sales to African, Caribbean and Pacifi=c countries will be on October 2, French officials said on Monday. ==0DThe tender was agreed by an EU committee last week, alongside a parallel =one for 225,133 tonnes of exports from German intervention stores, schedu=led to start on September 25. ==0DThe closing date for both tenders is December 18.In a slight modification to details released last week, officials said th=e Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla in Morocco would be valid destina=tions for the free-market tender only, not both tenders as earlier announ=ced. ==0DFollowing is the full list of countries eligible for the preferential whe=at exports, which are part of a package of trade benefits offered by the =EU under its Lome Convention agreements with a total of some 70 developin=g countries.The ACP countries listed for preferential subsidies in thecurrent measure are drawn from and around Africa, according todetails issued by the ONIC French cereals office.=0DMauritania Mali NigerSenegal Burkina Faso GambiaGuinea-Buissau Guinea Cape VerdeSierra Leone Liberia Ivory CoastGhana Togo ChadCent.Afr.Republic Benin CameroonEquat.Guinea Sao Tome GabonCongo Dem.Rep Congo(ex.Zaire) RwandaBurundi Seychelles ComorosMadagascar Mauritius AngolaZambia Malawi MozambiqueBotswana Zimbabwe LesothoSwaziland Djibouti EthiopiaEritrea Ceuta/Melilla (enclaves;free-market tender only)=0D08:58 09-22-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.21072.emout03.mail.aol.com.874962292--------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 18:31:35 -0400 (EDT)From: ahmed tijan deen < tijan@wam.umd.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: add a new memberMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.95q.970922182539.18345A-100000@rac2.wam.umd.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIWill you please add Sal Barry to the list his address is------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 20:11:30 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Casamance UpdateMessage-ID: < 970922201022_587951468@emout14.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.7496.emout14.mail.aol.com.874973421"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7496.emout14.mail.aol.com.874973421Content-ID: < 0_7496_874973422@emout14.mail.aol.com.12517 Content-type: text/plainGambia-l:there I go again!Amadou Scattred Janneh--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7496.emout14.mail.aol.com.874973421Content-ID: < 0_7496_874973422@emout14.mail.aol.com.12518 Content-type: text/plain;name="CASAM"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDAKAR, Sept 22 (Reuter) - At least 5,000 villagers have been displaced by=separatist violence in Senegal's Casamance province and are sheltering i=n the main town of Ziguinchor, Red Cross officials said on Monday. ==0D``We have registered 769 families in Ziguinchor and each family has at le=ast between five and 10 people,'' said Jerome Dasilva, head of the local =Red Cross office. ==0D``All the displaced people are from villages near the border with Guinea-=Bissau,'' he told Reuters by telephone. ==0DThe villagers were displaced by a flareup in fighting between rebels of t=he Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance and government soldiers in =the southern province. ==0DScores of people on both the army and rebel sides have died since clashes=intensified following the killing of 25 soldiers by guerrillas on August=19. ==0DOfficials say civilians are now asking for weapons from the central gover=nment to defend themselves from armed groups. ==0DDespite the mounting violence, the Dakar government said it favoured a pe=aceful solution as long as this did not include independence for the tour=ist and farming province. ==0DThe guerrillas took up arms in 1982 alleging that the province had been n=eglected by the Dakar government. ==0D18:50 09-22-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7496.emout14.mail.aol.com.874973421--------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 20:23:39 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Female Condom StudiesMessage-ID: < 970922201342_70178286@emout20.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.19435.emout20.mail.aol.com.874973622"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.19435.emout20.mail.aol.com.874973622Content-ID: < 0_19435_874973622@emout20.mail.aol.com.12132 Content-type: text/plainGambia-l:....shifting gears a bit...Amadou--PART.BOUNDARY.0.19435.emout20.mail.aol.com.874973622Content-ID: < 0_19435_874973622@emout20.mail.aol.com.12133 Content-type: text/plain;name="CONDOM"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableCHICAGO, Sept. 22 /PRNewswire/ -- The Female Health Company (Amex: FHC) r=eports that recently released results from a UNAIDS supported study of se=x workers in Thailand showed that when the female condom was made availab=le as an extra option to the male condom there was a 34% reduction in the=mean incidence of sexually-transmitted diseases (STDs) compared with gro=ups where only the male condom was made available. The study, which comp=ared a group of 37 sex establishments where only the male condom was an o=ption to a group of 34 sex establishments where both male and female cond=oms were available, also found that female condom use contributed to a 25=% reduction in the proportion of unprotected sex acts compared with the m=ale-condom-only group. ==0DIn its new document, "The Female Condom and AIDS," UNAIDS noted other stu=dies which found that women who were not sex workers also thought the fem=ale condom was acceptable. Most recently, UNAIDS-supported research cond=ucted in Costa Rica, Indonesia, Mexico and Senegal, indicated that amongs=t other things, women found that introduction of the female condom into a=relationship gave them an opportunity to communicate about safer sex mor=e successfully than before. Women also found it more empowering, as it i=s a protection device they can use themselves. Female condoms were parti=cularly more popular where men were reluctant to use male condoms or wher=e women did not trust men to use male condoms correctly. ==0DThe Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) is a leading advo=cate for global action on HIV/AIDS. It brings together six UN agencies i=n a common effort to fight the epidemic. ==0DThe Female Health Company entered a multi-year contract with UNAIDS to pr=ovide the female condom at a special price based on global public sector =volume. ==0DThe Female Health Company, based in Chicago, owns certain worldwide right=s to the female condom, is dedicated to identifying, developing and marke=ting unique products that will help women across the world stay healthy a=nd enhance their lives. ==0DSOURCE The Female Health Company ==0DCO: The Female Health Company; UNAIDS ==0DST: Illinois ==0DIN: HEA MTC ==0DSU: ==0D09/22/97 08:29 EDT http://www.prnewswire.com =0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.19435.emout20.mail.aol.com.874973622--------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 16:56:11 -0500From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Monogamy -ReplyMessage-ID: < s426a347.022@wpo.it.luc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inlineHello Everyone,I am really sorry for sending my posting regarding monogamy severaltimes. For some reason, I thought the initial message did not go throughand ended up sending it too many times.Again sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.Ndey Kumba------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 22:46:18 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: please.....Message-ID: < 970922223834_-730678922@emout08.mail.aol.com Who is this moron, and why does he keep harping on this point? Once a newsrelease hits the papers, whether from Reuters or any other source, that papercan be picked up and sent to anyone anywhere in the world. How is thisdifferent and what is Barry's interest in this matter?Jabou.In a message dated 9/22/97 5:05:06 AM, you wrote:< >------------------------------Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 23:12:35 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Thanks!Message-ID: < 970922230303_-363535358@emout07.mail.aol.com Amadou and Family,And wasn't that festival dominated by Gambians? So many of the vendors wereGambians. l even met a lady from Serekunda who is a neighbour to one of mysisters. She travels to the U.S each summer and spends her time doing all thefestivals around the country, and then leaves for Gambia in the fall. My bestfriend of many years, who is a native Atlantan, made a comment about howenterprising Gambians were. This is true. And l swear Gunjur IS! the mostlivalble CITY in Gambia.Jabou JohIn a message dated 9/22/97 4:28:56 PM, you wrote:< Momodou





Denmark

10393 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 15:26:02

----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

Received: from mrin78.mail.aol.com (mrin78.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.188]) by

air02.mail.aol.com (V32) with SMTP; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:28:56 -0400

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.1])

by mrin78.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

with ESMTP id RAA20304;

Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:28:24 -0400 (EDT)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP

id OAA25287; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:28:17 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP

id OAA05740 for <

14:27:58 -0700

Received: from emin38.mail.aol.com (emout40.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.74])

by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP

id OAA00684 for <

-0700

Received: by emin38.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.6.12) id RAA07163 for

Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:27:22 -0400 (EDT)

Message-Id: <

Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:27:22 -0400 (EDT)

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From:

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Thanks!

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



>>







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 00:49:40 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: please.....

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Jabou, you wrote:



> Who is this moron, and why does he keep harping on this point? Once a news

> release hits the papers, whether from Reuters or any other source, that paper

> can be picked up and sent to anyone anywhere in the world.



>How is this different and what is Barry's interest in this matter?



Beats me...



But here is an article that might be related to what Barry Mahon is trying

very hard to convince us about.



The article is from



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



> ---------------------------------------------------

> You better watch what you say in online discussion groups, or

> prepare to defend yourself.

>

> by Michael Brush

>

> In a move that sent a chill down the backbone of the Internet, Web

> surfers used to saying whatever they want -- damn the facts --

> were put on notice this week that at least one company is fed up

> and not going to take it anymore.

>

> The company, Presstek, filed a defamation suit against three

> investment discussion group posters, in essence alleging they

> spread lies that cast the firm in a bad light. And judging by the

> reaction of other firms to the action, more lawsuits are just

> around the corner. Presstek says publicity about the suit sparked

> calls from at least a half dozen other firms interested in filing

> similar complaints.

>

> "I think it is important for people to understand that there are a

> lot of people in American businesses who know exactly what is

> going on on the Internet, and that they are not going to tolerate

> unlawful conduct," says Robert McDaniel, the general counsel for

> Presstek.

>

> McDaniel says he does not want to discourage open discussion of

> his company on the Net. "That is an appropriate use of the

> Internet. But you can influence a lot of people. And if you do so

> improperly, I think that is a problem. What bothers me is the

> destruction of shareholder value using inaccuracies and innuendo

> as a tool."

>

> So where exactly does that leave Net-based investors who thrive on

> the open exchange of ideas in the freewheeling discussion groups

> found in the threads at sites like Silicon Investor and Motley

> Fool?

>

> Do you have to fact-check every comment, or preface posts with

> legal-sounding disclaimers as some participants in the Presstek

> thread at Silicon Investor took to doing in the wake of the

> lawsuit? Or does the protection of freedom of speech give you

> carte blanche to say whatever you please?

>

> The answer lies somewhere in between. Fortunately, chat room

> participants do have a long tradition of free speech on their

> side, which gives them a lot of latitude when making comments

> about companies. That, plus a little common sense, will get

> participants through most discussions without getting sued.

>

> Lawyers warn, however, that messages posted on the Web appear

> virtually everywhere in the world, so attention to U.S. law may

> not always be enough.

>

> With that in mind, we put together an overview of what you can say

> in investing chat groups, and still keep the lawyers -- the U.S.

> lawyers, at least -- off your back.

>

> First, some definitions. Defamation is any comment that holds a

> person or a company up to scorn, ridicule or contempt; injures

> them or their business; or accuses them of a crime. Libel is the

> written form of defamation, and slander is the spoken type.

>

> Here's a guide to what you can say about your favorite investment

> or short position while reducing the risk of a defamation suit:

>

> * Truth Truth is the fireproof defense against defamation. You

> are permitted to say anything that is true, regardless of how bad

> it makes a company look.

>

> * Opinion Here again, the law gives you a lot of latitude to say

> what's on your mind. "The Supreme Court has said that there is no

> such thing as a false idea," explains Susan Buckley, a First

> Amendment lawyer with the New York law firm of Cahill, Gordon &

> Reindel. "You can only defame someone by utterance of a false

> fact." So you can have an opinion, and it does not have to be

> correct. But to be protected, your opinion has to be based on

> facts, at least loosely.

>

> How loosely? This is where you get into a gray area, but again,

> you have some wiggle room. "Generally, you can get off the hook

> so long as the facts are correct," says Floyd Abrams, also a First

> Amendment attorney with Cahill, Gordon & Reindel. "You have to

> have some underlying fact that is related to your opinion. But you

> get a lot of leeway."

>

> For example, a person who noticed that revenues declined

> moderately for two quarters at a company and then said they think

> it is going to go out of business soon, would probably be

> protected, Abrams said. Often, though, to be protected you need to

> state the facts at the same time you state the opinion. And if

> you know your opinion is wrong at the time you state it, you will

> lose in a lawsuit - if the complainant can prove that you knew

> this, of course.

>

> * Predictions Likewise, forecasts are usually protected, because

> it is impossible to say whether a prediction is true or false at

> the time it is made.

>

> * Exaggeration You also enjoy an exemption for tall tales, known

> as "rhetorical hyperbole." If you say "this is the worst company

> in history," for example, you are protected, because it is

> obviously an exaggeration, and a statement that can not be proven

> right or wrong.

>

> * Public figures You also get extra protection when you say

> negative things about a "public figure." To win a libel suit, a

> public figure has the additional burden of proving that a

> statement was made with malice, in addition to being defamatory

> and false. "Malice" means the writer intended to injure, and

> either acted with knowledge that the statement was false, or acted

> with "reckless disregard" for whether the statement was true. So

> you can make defamatory and untrue statements about a public

> figure, but if they were not made with malice, you are off the

> hook. A non-public figure only has to show that the statement was

> defamatory and untrue.

>

> The tricky part here is that not all companies are considered

> public figures. "The law looks at the degree to which the business

> has become involved in public debate about matters of public

> interest," says Abrams. All cigarette companies, for example, are

> public figures. "But a company that makes a product that is not

> inherently controversial may be a private figure." The more a

> company tries to attract business by advertising, however, the

> more likely it is to be a public figure. "But the law is still

> developing," says Abrams. "It is still in a chaotic state on this

> question."

>

> * Public forum And don't forget that a website is a public forum

> -- not to be confused with more private forms of communication

> like the telephone. This matters because it has an impact on the

> amount of damages you can be sued for. When asking for money from

> defendants, a company has to demonstrate how much damage was done.

> It is easier to show that defamation in a public forum, as opposed

> to a private conversation, harmed the company.

>

> * Wired world The issue of defamation on the Internet raises the

> thorny question of where something is actually published when it

> appears online. Courts, though, are quickly lining up on the side

> that says if a statement or Website appears somewhere, it appears

> everywhere.

>

> This means that writing comments on the Internet exposes you to

> libel laws around the world. And that's a problem, because many

> legal systems don't protect you as much as in the U.S. Take the

> U.K., for example. "All the plaintiff must show is that he was

> defamed," says Ed Mishkin, a lawyer for Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen &

> Hamilton in New York. "Then it is up to the defendant to show the

> statement was true." In the U.S., the plaintiff has the challenge

> of proving the statement false. What's more, in the U.K. there is

> no higher test for public figures, like in the U.S.

>

> That explains, of course, why many lawyers chose to sue

> international publications for libel in the U.K., rather than in

> the U.S. And there is no reason to think it would be any different

> when it comes to the Internet.

>

> --------------602E9DFADC7640F4DCA212D6--

>







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 00:57:36 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: new members

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970923005346.7417E-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings:

The following have been added to our 'bantaba':

Amadou Jallow, Lamin Marenah, Yai-Fatou Bala-Gaye, Batch Gaye,

Sal Barry, Michael Gomez.



Welcome and please send brief intros. to the group. Our

address is:



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 03:13:52 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970923031217.7583B-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings:

Thanks for sharing your thoughts on Dr. Clarke - glad to have one of

his former students on our group - and Haley. As I stated earlier and

here again, I apologize for the 'name-calling'.



>(As an aside, it was actually Haley who first coined the word

>"faction" to represent what he was doing, and not the great

>Guyanese anthropologist Ivan Van Sertima, as was suggested

>on this list.)



I am not sure if I suggested it or stated that I once heard Prof.

van Sertima use the word "faction" in relation to Haley's ROOTS.

Either way, thanks for pointing out the person who 'first coined

the word'.



>In reading the thread, I am not sure how Haley's The Autobiography of

>Malcolm X became relevant, as I thought the work of most relevance to

>this discussion was Roots.



This was really a side issue.



>I think that we can disagree without being disagreeable. The name

>calling, on all sides, should stop and the genuine discussion and

>dialogue should be increased.



I agree.



In peace,

LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 02:59:34 -0500

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: <

Subject: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="----=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi folks,



i'm writing to say a few things about the debate posting copyrighted

material on Gambia-l. but first, i'd like to say that i'm far from a

lawyer, and have no technical background on these matters. what i know is

that the issue of copyright can be pretty fuzzy, especially as regards the

Internet. this situation, as confusing as it is, stems from nothing other

than the fact that copyright laws predate the Internet, and further did not

forsee it. the situation is pretty much like the fact that the bazooka

wasn't around when our ancestors were inventing all our local "jujus"

against guns!



anyway, i think a lot of people are motivated by a keen desire to help

others keep informed. in a situation where most of us are scattered all

over the world, such gestures mean a lot. they keep us connected, so to

speak, to each other and The Gambia. for this reason, i've tend to

believing that a posting once in a while doesn't do any harm. this is

especially so given that the person posting the material is not making any

money from it, is not depriving the news agency revenue (because very few

of us would have bought the news feed anyway), and if anything, is helping

the wire services out by informing list subscribers of the services they

offer. soft advertising, if you will.



but it seems that all the good intentions in the world do not necessarily

mean that one couldn't possibly be in violation of the law; either it's

letter, or spirit. to help us clarify the issues, and avoid all the

name-calling, i sent out enquiries about the issue. my first e-mail was to

a mailing list of mailing list managers, and simply asked what there

thoughts were on the issue. i was impressed by the volume of response to

my enquiry, demonstrating how sensitive the issue is. so i guess the

debate on Gambia-l is not atypical, and we shouldn't feel out order. these

issues provoke a lot of passion.



i'm attaching all responses i've received so far to this e-mail. the

majority of sentiments and opinions on the issue side with Barry. that is,

unless you are explicitly permitted to do so, it is a violation of

copyright laws to post news articles verbatim. moreover, some list

managers have removed people from lists for repeated violations of

copyright laws. worse, it seems that the practice can jeopardize the

existence of a mailing list.



given the above circumstances, i suggest that we refrain from posting

copyrighted material word for word on our list. in the event that you come

across something you want to share with us, please point to it's location

on the Internet by reference to its' URL, or the Web site it's found at.

alternatively, seek clearance from the Webmaster of the Website you found

it before you send it out. and even then, i would further suggest that you

append the clearance to the end of the material sent out.



it seems that it's O.K. to summarize a news item, and send it out. i think

this would be great because not only would you be conforming with the law,

but you also would be saving some people a lot of time. those who are

satisfied with the summary would be saved the trouble of reading the whole

article. i'm mean what can i do about the killing in Cassamance; whether

10 or 20 people are killed in an ambush?



let me also say that while the above suggestion might sound a little

restrictive, i profer it in the best interest of the list. it is going to

be awfully difficult to defend a position where the sentiment on the list

is a 'damn the torpedoes' mentatility. we'd have no one to blame but

ourselves if the list gets shut down.



further, we must realize that our list is run out of an educational

institution, namely the Univ. of Washington, Seattle. i'm sure they

wouldn't appreciate the thought, talk less the deed, of blatantly violating

copyright laws on a list run from there.



the second enquiry i sent out on the issue was to a Reuters employee i met

at an Internet Expo in Chicago a few months back. i haven't heard from her

yet but in the event i do, i'll relay whatever the word is to you.



having started this e-mail with a rather long preamble, i will now let you

read the feed-back i got from the list managers mailing list.



and have a great day!



Katim

ps: please pardon any typos!





------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460

Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name="JP-Miller.eml"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Description: JP-Miller.eml (Internet E-Mail Message)

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="JP-Miller.eml"



Received: from wubios.wustl.edu (wubios.wustl.edu [128.252.117.1])

by tower.itis.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id OAA12941

for <

Received: (from phil@localhost) by wubios.wustl.edu (8.8.6/8.8.6) id =

OAA24821

From: "J. Philip Miller" <

Message-Id: <

Subject: Re: Posting Copyrighted News on a Mailing List

To:

Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:15:17 -0500 (CDT)

Cc:

In-Reply-To: <

Touray" at Sep 22, 97 11:56:24 am

X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24 PGP3 *ALPHA*]

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3DUS-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

X-UIDL: 55ea18ffae2524088926cd527b31a4cf



> Hi there,

>=20

> i would like to know your thoughts on the issue of people posting

> copyrighted news on mailing lists.

>=20

> i help run a mailing list and subscribers sometimes send in news items

> culled from copyrighted sources, e.g. Reuters. one of our members has

> questioned the ethics, and legality of this, and is generating a lot =

of

> angst among some subscribers. what do you folks think, and are there =

any

> resources (FAQs, Web sites, etc) on the subject i can find on the =

'Net?

>=20

we have taken the position on sci.med.aids (which is moderated) that =

when the

entire articles is sent verbatim, then it is a clear violation unless

permisssion has been obtained. We take the position that a moderated =

list is

clearly a publication.



I have also had the same policy for nonmoderated groups, sending =

reminders to

the list and offendors.



-phil





> thanks a lot for your help.

>=20

> Katim.

>=20





--=20

J. Philip Miller, Professor, Division of Biostatistics, Box 8067

Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis MO 63110



http://www.biostat.wustl.edu/~phil

------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460

Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name="ME-Taylor.eml"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Description: ME-Taylor.eml (Internet E-Mail Message)

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="ME-Taylor.eml"



Received: from brickbat9.mindspring.com (brickbat9.mindspring.com =

[207.69.200.12])

by tower.itis.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id OAA15030

for <

Received: from [38.11.195.221] (ip221.san-francisco2.ca.pub-ip.psi.net =

[38.11.195.221])

by brickbat9.mindspring.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id PAA22296;

Mon, 22 Sep 1997 15:25:06 -0400 (EDT)

X-Sender:

Message-Id: <v03110707b04c755c3863@[38.11.195.221]>

In-Reply-To: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3D"us-ascii"

Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:23:00 -0700

To: <

From: "Mark E. Taylor" <

Subject: Re: Posting Copyrighted News on a Mailing List

X-UIDL: df388a7b473075dfa5c3aeb1d5e9e47d



At 11:56 AM -0500 9/22/97, Katim S. Touray wrote:



>i help run a mailing list and subscribers sometimes send in news

>items

>culled from copyrighted sources, e.g. Reuters. one of our members

>has

>questioned the ethics, and legality of this, and is generating a lot

>of

>angst among some subscribers. what do you folks think, and are

>there any

>resources (FAQs, Web sites, etc) on the subject i can find on the

>'Net?



It is one thing to quote from the article but it is another thing to

reproduce it without the permission of the copyright holder. The

wire services are adamant that reposting their news stories without

permission is a violation of their copyright unless you first have

permission. So I would not allow posting of copyrighted news stories

on your mailing list unless you have permission from the copyright

holder in hand.





------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460

Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name="M-Nolan.eml"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Description: M-Nolan.eml (Internet E-Mail Message)

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="M-Nolan.eml"



Received: from eagle.inetnebr.com (

[199.184.119.14])

by tower.itis.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id OAA16187

for <

Received: from carrot.tssi.com (

by eagle.inetnebr.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id OAA16264;

Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:29:18 -0500 (CDT)

Received: from celery.tssi.com (carrot.tssi.com) by carrot.tssi.com =

(8.6.12/8.6.9) with ESMTP id OAA06214; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:29:18 -0500

Received: (from celery.tssi.com) by celery.tssi.com (8.7.5/8.7.3) id =

OAA17780; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:29:16 -0500

From: Mike Nolan <

Message-Id: <

Subject: Re: Posting Copyrighted News on a Mailing List

To:

Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:29:16 -0500 (CDT)

Cc:

In-Reply-To: <

Touray" at Sep 22, 97 11:56:24 am

Reply-To:

X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL25]

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3DUS-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

X-UIDL: 5e19d083d715c49f821ff8f75afa72dc



> i would like to know your thoughts on the issue of people posting

> copyrighted news on mailing lists.

>=20

> i help run a mailing list and subscribers sometimes send in news items

> culled from copyrighted sources, e.g. Reuters. one of our members has

> questioned the ethics, and legality of this, and is generating a lot =

of

> angst among some subscribers. what do you folks think, and are there =

any

> resources (FAQs, Web sites, etc) on the subject i can find on the =

'Net?



I'm a bit of an extremist on this, but I work with publishers for a =

living

and am probably more sensitive to intellectual property issues as a =

result.



I (or my list subscribers) have on occasion sought permission from the

copyright holder to repost copyrighted material, and I know of a few =

sports=20

lists that have arrangements with the local media to do that on a =

regular=20

basis.



Here's the relevant section of my list guidelines (the whole document is =



available by sending e-mail to

to=20

Brad Templeton's 'copyright myths' web page:



8. Absolutely no violations of copyrights, trademarks, service marks,=20

logos, etc. will be permitted. Do not repost news stories from wire

services or online services, material you found on web sites, or =

type=20

in stories or someone's column from your local newspaper. For a

brief introduction to the issue of copyrights, especially in =

cyberspace,=20

see



Posting the URL of web pages with Husker content on them is =

generally

permitted and encouraged, but posting the text from someone's web =

page=20

without explicit permission is a copyright violation and is not =

permitted. =20

The issue of whether links violate copyright is as of yet undecided, =



though, so this could change based on future court rulings. Posters

are strongly encouraged to give a short summary of the information =

to=20

be found on a web page when posting its URL, both as a courtesy to =

those=20

subscribers who do not have web capability and as an aid for those=20

with limited time, so that they only need hit the sites that they =

are=20

the most likely to find informative.



If you must quote from a published source, do so very sparingly,=20

paraphrasing is better. Raw facts cannot be copyrighted, so game=20

statistics are permitted, but analysis of those statistics would be =

an

'intellectual act' and thus protected under the copyright law. =

Posts=20

which violate the law or encourage someone else to violate the law =

are=20

also forbidden. =20



Significant copyright violations, whether inadvertent or otherwise, =

may

result in immediate sanctions against the poster.

--

Mike Nolan

------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460

Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name="A-Bailey.eml"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Description: A-Bailey.eml (Internet E-Mail Message)

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="A-Bailey.eml"



Received: from relay3.UU.NET (relay3.UU.NET [192.48.96.8])

by tower.itis.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id OAA17303

for <

Received: from honor.greatcircle.com by relay3.UU.NET with ESMTP=20

(peer crosschecked as: honor.greatcircle.com [198.102.244.44])

id SXdidi19099; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 15:34:37 -0400 (EDT)

Received: (majordom@localhost) by honor.greatcircle.com =

(8.8.5/Honor-Lists-970308-1) id MAA01607 for list-managers-outgoing; =

Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:06:37 -0700 (PDT)

Received: from quilla.tezcat.com (quilla.tezcat.com [204.128.247.10]) by =

honor.greatcircle.com (8.8.5/Honor-970824-1) with ESMTP id MAA01507 for =

<

Received: from [206.230.56.44] (adamb.tezcat.com [206.230.56.44])

by quilla.tezcat.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/tezcat-96091001) with SMTP id =

OAA22248

for <

(CDT)

Message-Id: <

Subject: Re: Posting Copyrighted News on a Mailing List

Date: Mon, 22 Sep 97 14:15:43 -0500

x-mailer: Claris Emailer 2.0v2, June 6, 1997

From: Adam Bailey <

To: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3D"US-ASCII"

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

X-UIDL: e2933e4f314360771fa1616a474ff8d7



On 9/22/97 11:56 AM, Katim S. Touray <



>i would like to know your thoughts on the issue of people posting

>copyrighted news on mailing lists.



The proper way to do it is to post a brief snippet or summary, citing =

the=20

source, and then give a URL (or something comparable) where people can=20

read the whole article or get more information on the subject.





--=20

Adam Bailey | Chicago, Illinois

-=3D-=3D-=3D-=3D-=3D-=3D-=3D-=3D-| "Do not take life too seriously;

| you will never get out of it alive."

| - Elbert Hubbard

Finger for PGP |



------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460

Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name="C-Norman.eml"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Description: C-Norman.eml (Internet E-Mail Message)

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="C-Norman.eml"



Received: from relay3.UU.NET (relay3.UU.NET [192.48.96.8])

by tower.itis.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id QAA08204

for <

Received: from honor.greatcircle.com by relay3.UU.NET with ESMTP=20

(peer crosschecked as: honor.greatcircle.com [198.102.244.44])

id SNdido18343; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:12:58 -0400 (EDT)

Received: (majordom@localhost) by honor.greatcircle.com =

(8.8.5/Honor-Lists-970308-1) id MAA13389 for list-managers-outgoing; =

Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:53:19 -0700 (PDT)

Received: from shell7.ba.best.com (shell7.ba.best.com [206.184.139.138]) =

by honor.greatcircle.com (8.8.5/Honor-970824-1) with ESMTP id MAA13380 =

for <

(PDT)

Received: (from cnorman@localhost) by shell7.ba.best.com (8.8.7/8.7.3) =

id NAA24283; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 13:02:12 -0700 (PDT)

Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 13:02:12 -0700 (PDT)

Message-Id: <

From: Cyndi Norman <

To:

CC: cnorman@shell7.ba.best.com

In-reply-to: <

Subject: Re: Posting Copyrighted News on a Mailing List

Reply-to:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

X-UIDL: a0a6a12d7a274f0c093e7da21202ff58



All texts are copyrighted until they fall into the public domain, so I

won't use the term "copyrighted" as you did to refer to published works

owned by a news agency.



It is definately breaking copyright laws for anyone to post something =

they

didn't write without either the permission of the copyright holder (the

author unless stated otherwise...in the case of the news orgs, they are =

the

copyright holders) or reposting that falls under "fair use." Fair use =

is

often abused but generally means it's okay to quote small bits of

something.



There are other exceptions in common practice. Like most people do not

object if you repost something they've written elsewhere if it's not

personal. As long as you don't claim authorship. And of course you can

quote someone's post in full if you are responding to it. The law here =

is

somewhat uncertain (and my knowledge of it even more uncertain).



What is clear, however, is that news agencies get pretty pissed off if

their articles are republished (taht includes usenet groups and mailing

lists) without express permission. And the law is in their favor.



The rule on my mailing list is no reprints of articles you didn't write,

unless you get permission from the copyright holder (exceptions for =

things

that are clearly announments, like info on conferences or new lists, or

messages that say, "please distribute this"). They must then state that

permission in the first line of the post. When a message that violates

this rule comes through anyway, I don't put it in the archives and I

contact the poster.



I tell people they should summerize the article (and/or provide short

quotes) and then give a full reference to it. An on-line ref is even

better. Frankly, I don't worry about the "articles" that are only a

paragraph or so long and have even sent some of those myself on =

occaision.



Everysoften you will get someone who constantly forwards posts from =

other

mailing lists as well as news agency items. That's when I really crack

down. I read them the riot act for copyright (and privacy, when it

concerns people's personal posts to other lists) infringement. I don't

think I've ever failed to get someone to stop.



I think it does enrich a list to have occainsional full reprints of

articles so this strict policy of mine can put a damper on it. But I =

think

about how much I'd hate it if *my* work got sent places without my

permission. There are times when bending (or breaking) the law is a

reasonable thing...this is not one of them.



Hope this was helpful.



Cyndi



--=20

_________________________________________________________________________=

______

"There's nothing wrong with me. Maybe there's Cyndi =

Norman

something wrong with the universe." (ST:TNG) =

cnorman@best.com

__________________________________________________ =

http://www.best.com/~cnorman

------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460

Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name="CV-Rospach.eml"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Description: CV-Rospach.eml (Internet E-Mail Message)

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="CV-Rospach.eml"



Received: from public.lists.apple.com (public.lists.apple.com =

[17.254.0.151])

by tower.itis.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id OAA21656

for <

Received: from [17.219.12.99] (A17-219-12-99.apple.com [17.219.12.99])

by public.lists.apple.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id MAA12334

; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:56:39 -0700

Message-Id: <v0311071cb04c7d57404e@[17.219.12.99]>

In-Reply-To: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3D"us-ascii"

Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:55:29 -0700

To: <

From: Chuq Von Rospach <

Subject: Re: Posting Copyrighted News on a Mailing List

X-UIDL: a679fa1d4896ccfc1a54b69a924aeaa7



At 9:56 AM -0700 9/22/97, Katim S. Touray wrote:



>i help run a mailing list and subscribers sometimes send in news items

>culled from copyrighted sources, e.g. Reuters.



We do not allow it. First time offenders get warned, multiple-offenders

get nuked. It's not legal (it's always amusing to see the "do not

redistribute...." footers show up on the mail), and I know of cases

where lists have been shut down because they got nailed by the group

the material's been grabbed from.



chuq



--

Chuq Von Rospach (

<http://www.solutions.apple.com/ListAdmin/>



Plaidworks Consulting (

<http://www.plaidworks.com/>

(<

net)







------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460--





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 04:58:11 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: please.....

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Barry Mahon wrote:



> If you have access to Reuters, Xinhua, Pana, etc., as part of you day

> to day work or your employer or school makes them available, you

> should check whether you or your employer or your school has arranged

> a right to re-distribute the information from those sources.

>

> If they have not then you should not re-distribute items from any

> copyright source to this list or any other. I know it is easy and I

> know that some of you feel it is your right, but even if you feel you

> are a poor, underprivileged, under informed, etc., individual you do

> not have the right to (re)use other peoples intellectual property

> without permission.



I must say that while I have stopped redistributing copyrighted material

after your first posting I do find this constant reminding rather

annoying.



It would be stupid for me to go on the record for urging others to

continue this practice, as it is technically illegal, but I think the

following should be noted.



It is very common for college instructors to redistribute copyrighted

material that relate to their lectures in the form of photo-copies and I

think I can say with some certainty, based on my own experience, that

over 90 percent of the time this is done without the required

permission. In these cases, the infringement of copyright laws is worse

because the instructors, and by the extension the institutions they

represent, actually profit from this exercise because of the fees they

collect from students.



In addition and on a more personal level, you will probably find that

most of the activity on the photo-copying machines at your local library

is also illegal since most people use them to make copies of copyrighted

material. Once again, most of the time you press the record button on

your VCR or your audio cassette recorder you are also conducting an act

that goes contrary to various copyright laws.



I'm quite sure the companies you mentioned who own the copyrights to the

material re-distributed here are far more worried about them being

falsely copied or better yet used to make profits which is not the case

here.



Remember, most people do not have access to the news wire stories being

released here as these stories are not widely distributed "legally".



The point is simply that, like driving a car over the speed limit, we

all do these things so please do us favour and let the issue go.



If you find the practice distasteful you can either leave the forum or

take it up with the respective organisation who I'm sure will not have

the time to respond.



Thanks,



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 11:44:51 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: SeneGambian Affairs

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Mr. Nordam,

It is not just sports, don't you think? Danes jubilating when Germany loses

a match is just a symptom. Danes cannot forgive Germans for the occupation

of Denmark during the war, and perhaps this germanophobia even goes back

further that that. Gambians behave, it seems, equally strangely towards the

Senegalese. And it is not just since the Kukoi of 1981 and the subsequent

Confederal set-up, as someone suggested. When a former Senegalese finance

minister visited Gambia, I think in 1967 or 68, he made some comments (can

anyone recall or have records of what exactly it was he said) that

infuriated members of the Black Brotherhood organization. [There was at

this time a cross-section of high school students which became radicalized

as a consequence of the anti-colonial struggle in Guinea-Bissau, the

milititantism of the Black Panthers, and the student revolt against the war

in Vietnam]. They staged a demonstration during Seng's (former President

Leopold Senghore) visit, clashed with the police and burnt the Senegalese

flag. Anti-Senegalese feelings amongst the urban youth surged since then.

(perhaps these sentiments were lingering amongst the Gambian clerical class

since the religious wars during the last decades of the last century).

However, young Gambians everywhere, seem to believe themselves hipper than

other fellow West Africans. They do not just call Malians, Ghanaians and

even Nigerians names; they for some strange reason/s feel themselves

somewhat superior. Maybe this is some mechanism compensating for their

ignorance, poverty, and perhaps "smallness".



Best regards,

Modou Sidibeh.



----------

> Från: Asbjørn Nordam <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: SV: SeneGambian Affairs

> Datum: den 22 september 1997 09:23

>

> Sorry, but I will just say that when it comes to sport you can

> expect things like that. We danes like it very much every time the

> germans are beaten in football. No matter who do it, if they just do it.

> Asbjørn Nordam

>

> > Fra: Badara Joof[SMTP:

> > Svar til:

> > Sendt: 18. september 1997 17:49

> > Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > Emne: RE: SeneGambian Affairs

> >

> > I could remember The African Nation Cup footbal

> > tournnament orgainized in Egypt (1986)?, 99% of the Gambian population

> > was very happy when Senegal was eliminated by Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory

> > Coast).

> > I found it very silly, we are more than neigbours, these two countries

> > were divided because of colonialism, but if not it was one country.

> > Buharry.

> >



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 11:11:44 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Down

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello!!!!

I am around indeed. I guess some may have concluded that there simply is

too little time to devote to "talking" at the moment. Other things are

keeping me preoccupied. it has become more and more difficult to have to go

through scores of mails every week. Nevertheless, it is of some importance

to have a constant feel of the ideas in currency. Unfortunately, I've come

to appreciate the weaknesses and strengths of the list and have wanted to

make comments to that effect, but I am unable to find time. I think the

discussion on the Ahmaddiya, for instance, needed to be expanded and the

implications of the Gambian state's attempt to desecularise itself

thoroughly discussed. [Think of this: the leader of the separatist movement

in the Casamance is a catholic priest. The Mourides in the holy town of

Touba are becomming more and more powerful. They are not only one of the

wealthiest sects in Africa, they will soon open an Islamic university, an

airport, and a tv-station; they are already a state within a state, and any

government in Senegal which fails to obtain their blessing can hardly

survive. The policies of the governemnt in Gambia seem to be alienating the

non-muslim population, even as the war goes on in Casamance. Can this not

spell a nightmare scenario?].

¤¤ Monogamy may be boring for some. The Islamic solution has gone round

the problem by allowing up to four wives?

¤¤There also seems to be an info. lag about the Senegambian condition.

Trade has resumed and the transGambia crossing is as busy as ever, but not

without a price tag for the Gambia. The Gambian delegation that negotiated

the resumption of trade and transport made concessions to the Senegalese.

The reasons are still a mystery! They reduced the tariff for all(?) kinds

of Senegalese-owned vehicles using the ferries and revenue lost is

calculated to be 600.000 dalasi a month (or 7.2 million annually!). The

government spent some 400,000 dalasis on the July 22 celebrations but many

uncertificated teachers have still not received their salaries for the

month of August.



With time on my side, I will surely contribute the little I can to the

discussions. Keep up the good work down there.



Modou sidibeh.



----------

> Från: Modou Jallow <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Down

> Datum: den 21 september 1997 10:29

>

> I think we ought to revisit the debate between Agriculture versus

> Information Technology in the Gambia ... won't you say?

>

> Where are Momodous Buharry and Sidibeh????

>

> Also, whatever happened to the Gambia Shadow List members...Pa Musa and

> Co. in the Gambia? In black American english (slang) we say: Wha'Zup????



>

> Have a nice weekend...well, what's left of it anyway.

>

> Regards,

>

> Moe S. Jallow

> ======================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> ----------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 10:54:24 +0000

From: Barry Mahon <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: please.....

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Barry:

>

> perhaps you should tell some of us what laws, regulations, etc. we have

> broken by redistributing news and information to Gambia-l.



Reuters, Pana, etc., have created the news items - even though the items

are facts, e.g that an incident took place in the Casamance, the act of

creating the news item is an intellectual effort and under the laws of

the country of origin of Reuters (the UK) for example, it is copyright.

The fact that you are in the USA does not matter, copyright is an

international law. Unless you have specific permission you are not

authorised to re-distribute it. Gambia-l is a mailing list offered by

the U.Washington as a service - they cannot authorise re-distribution

unless they have specific permission, which is unlikely. It is almost

impossible for the U.Washington to 'police' the list but I am sure that

the 'small print' of the U. Washington guidelines for mailing lists

prohibits re-distribution of copyright material, or it should, because

if not the U.Washington runs the risk of being prosecuted.





> What do you know about the arrangements some of our institutions have with the various wire

> services? Do you know much about the AOL contract / user guidelines? If so,

> please let us know.



I am not familiar with the arrangements for individual institutions, how

could I be. That is why I mentioned that perhaps your employer or

institution has rights (for example the Chamber of Commerce). I would

say that in my experience owners of intellectual property such as

Reuters, do not usually give a 'blank cheque' to those who receive and

pay for their services, allowing them to re-distribute it at will. The

most they usually allow is distribution within the organisation or to

the members of the Chamber of Commerce. I would be AMAZED if AOL has

rights that allow any user of AOL to re-distribute. Think about it, if

Reuters allowed that how could they sell their services to other

people??

If you would like to post a copy of the AOL guidelines on the list or

send me them as a mail I will be pleased to comment on them. Similarly

if the list moderators care to distribute the U.Washington guidelines

and the Chamber of Commerce people could distribute their permissions,

then we would all be aware of what we can or cannot do.



Sorry for the long reply, this is a serious matter. As I said there are

moves in the US Congress to heavily restrict use of the Internet as a

way of avoiding the 'piracy' that intellectual property owners claim is

going on on the Net. Would you prefer to have your whole usage

restricted??



Bye, Barry





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 9:08:15 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Dr Katim

I respectfully disagree with the threat to the existence of the forum =20

because we are NOT getting any monetary compensation when we email it or =20=

=20

forward it to our friends=2E If I am wrong I stand corrected=2E=2E=2E=2E

Again I reiterate As long as we are NOT SELLING the material and there =20

is financial gains for Gambia L (of course the words have to be slightly =20

amended -not word for word- to avoid problems) we have nothing to fear=2E =20=

=20

It is a free country and our rights are also protected=2E

Peace

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: dekat@itis=2Ecom

Sent: Tuesday, September 23, 1997 8:40 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Copyright issues =2E=2E=2E



<< File: JP-MILLER=2EEML >> << File: ME-TAYLOR=2EEML >> << File: =20

M-NOLAN=2EEML >> << File: A-BAILEY=2EEML >> << File: C-NORMAN=2EEML >> <=

< =20

File: CV-ROSPACH=2EEML >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Hi folks,

=20



i'm writing to say a few things about the debate posting copyrighted

material on Gambia-l=2E but first, i'd like to say that i'm far from a

lawyer, and have no technical background on these matters=2E what i know =20=

=20

is

that the issue of copyright can be pretty fuzzy, especially as regards =20

the

Internet=2E this situation, as confusing as it is, stems from nothing =20

other

than the fact that copyright laws predate the Internet, and further did =20

not

forsee it=2E the situation is pretty much like the fact that the bazooka

wasn't around when our ancestors were inventing all our local "jujus"

against guns!



anyway, i think a lot of people are motivated by a keen desire to help

others keep informed=2E in a situation where most of us are scattered all

over the world, such gestures mean a lot=2E they keep us connected, so to

speak, to each other and The Gambia=2E for this reason, i've tend to

believing that a posting once in a while doesn't do any harm=2E this is

especially so given that the person posting the material is not making =20

any

money from it, is not depriving the news agency revenue (because very few

of us would have bought the news feed anyway), and if anything, is =20

helping

the wire services out by informing list subscribers of the services they

offer=2E soft advertising, if you will=2E



but it seems that all the good intentions in the world do not necessarily

mean that one couldn't possibly be in violation of the law; either it's

letter, or spirit=2E to help us clarify the issues, and avoid all the

name-calling, i sent out enquiries about the issue=2E my first e-mail was=20=

=20

to

a mailing list of mailing list managers, and simply asked what there

thoughts were on the issue=2E i was impressed by the volume of response to

my enquiry, demonstrating how sensitive the issue is=2E so i guess the

debate on Gambia-l is not atypical, and we shouldn't feel out order=2E =20

these

issues provoke a lot of passion=2E



i'm attaching all responses i've received so far to this e-mail=2E the

majority of sentiments and opinions on the issue side with Barry=2E that =20=

=20

is,

unless you are explicitly permitted to do so, it is a violation of

copyright laws to post news articles verbatim=2E moreover, some list

managers have removed people from lists for repeated violations of

copyright laws=2E worse, it seems that the practice can jeopardize the

existence of a mailing list=2E



given the above circumstances, i suggest that we refrain from posting

copyrighted material word for word on our list=2E in the event that you =20

come

across something you want to share with us, please point to it's location

on the Internet by reference to its' URL, or the Web site it's found at=2E

alternatively, seek clearance from the Webmaster of the Website you found

it before you send it out=2E and even then, i would further suggest that =20

you

append the clearance to the end of the material sent out=2E



it seems that it's O=2EK=2E to summarize a news item, and send it out=2E i=

=20

think

this would be great because not only would you be conforming with the =20

law,

but you also would be saving some people a lot of time=2E those who are

satisfied with the summary would be saved the trouble of reading the =20

whole

article=2E i'm mean what can i do about the killing in Cassamance; whether

10 or 20 people are killed in an ambush?



let me also say that while the above suggestion might sound a little

restrictive, i profer it in the best interest of the list=2E it is going =20=

=20

to

be awfully difficult to defend a position where the sentiment on the list

is a 'damn the torpedoes' mentatility=2E we'd have no one to blame but

ourselves if the list gets shut down=2E



further, we must realize that our list is run out of an educational

institution, namely the Univ=2E of Washington, Seattle=2E i'm sure they

wouldn't appreciate the thought, talk less the deed, of blatantly =20

violating

copyright laws on a list run from there=2E



the second enquiry i sent out on the issue was to a Reuters employee i =20

met

at an Internet Expo in Chicago a few months back=2E i haven't heard from =20=

=20

her

yet but in the event i do, i'll relay whatever the word is to you=2E



having started this e-mail with a rather long preamble, i will now let =20

you

read the feed-back i got from the list managers mailing list=2E



and have a great day!



Katim

ps: please pardon any typos!









**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

East Tower, Suite 550

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

Internet:

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 9:13:24 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: please.....

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Let me add what I was told by our legal dept

For personal use only and not for resale and as long as there are no =20

money exchange or transactions documented purposely for financial gain =20

you can get away with it=2E

Secondly by putting it on the internet you are asking for distribution =20

indirectly anyway!!

Just a point of observation

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: barry=2Emahon@ci=2Erech=2Elu

Sent: Tuesday, September 23, 1997 8:41 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: please=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

ASJanneh@aol=2Ecom wrote:

>

> Barry:

>

> perhaps you should tell some of us what laws, regulations, etc=2E we have

> broken by redistributing news and information to Gambia-l=2E



Reuters, Pana, etc=2E, have created the news items - even though the items

are facts, e=2Eg that an incident took place in the Casamance, the act of

creating the news item is an intellectual effort and under the laws of

the country of origin of Reuters (the UK) for example, it is copyright=2E

The fact that you are in the USA does not matter, copyright is an

international law=2E Unless you have specific permission you are not

authorised to re-distribute it=2E Gambia-l is a mailing list offered by

the U=2EWashington as a service - they cannot authorise re-distribution

unless they have specific permission, which is unlikely=2E It is almost

impossible for the U=2EWashington to 'police' the list but I am sure that

the 'small print' of the U=2E Washington guidelines for mailing lists

prohibits re-distribution of copyright material, or it should, because

if not the U=2EWashington runs the risk of being prosecuted=2E





> What do you know about the arrangements some of our institutions have =20

with

the various wire

> services? Do you know much about the AOL contract / user guidelines? =20

If

so,

> please let us know=2E



I am not familiar with the arrangements for individual institutions, how

could I be=2E That is why I mentioned that perhaps your employer or

institution has rights (for example the Chamber of Commerce)=2E I would

say that in my experience owners of intellectual property such as

Reuters, do not usually give a 'blank cheque' to those who receive and

pay for their services, allowing them to re-distribute it at will=2E The

most they usually allow is distribution within the organisation or to

the members of the Chamber of Commerce=2E I would be AMAZED if AOL has

rights that allow any user of AOL to re-distribute=2E Think about it, if

Reuters allowed that how could they sell their services to other

people??

If you would like to post a copy of the AOL guidelines on the list or

send me them as a mail I will be pleased to comment on them=2E Similarly

if the list moderators care to distribute the U=2EWashington guidelines

and the Chamber of Commerce people could distribute their permissions,

then we would all be aware of what we can or cannot do=2E



Sorry for the long reply, this is a serious matter=2E As I said there are

moves in the US Congress to heavily restrict use of the Internet as a

way of avoiding the 'piracy' that intellectual property owners claim is

going on on the Net=2E Would you prefer to have your whole usage

restricted??



Bye, Barry







**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

East Tower, Suite 550

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

Internet:

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 9:51:48 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: fyi

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Update info on Casamance

fyi







DAKAR (September 23, 1997 09:04 a=2Em=2E EDT) - Senegalese troops killed at=

=20

least 15 separatist rebels in the southern Casamance province, an =20

informed military source said here Tuesday amid fears of escalating =20

violence=2E



Senegalese soldiers encircled and shelled a rebel base at Santhiaba =20

Mandjack, close to the border with Guinea-Bissau, for four hours, the =20

source said, without giving details of when the operation took place=2E



The army launched a major operation in the province, largely separated =20

from the rest of the West African country by the nation of Gambia, since =20

rebels killed 26 soldiers in an attack Aug=2E 19=2E



Renewed fighting in the past five weeks has raised fears of the collapse =20

of a cease-fire signed in December 1995 between Dakar and the Casamance =20

Movement of Democratic Forces led by Father Diamacoune Senghor, but some =20

sources blame breakaway rebel forces=2E



A correspondent for the independent daily "Su Quotidian" wrote of carnage =20=

=20

when he accompanied the troops in the attack, which took place on an =20

unspecified date after the rebel base was spotted by a military plane=2E



"In the rebel base, about two kilometers (a mile and a half) from the =20

command post, bodies were visibly blown apart, suspended from trees, torn =20=

=20

limb from limb like puppets," he reported=2E "The base was set ablaze, men=20=

=20

were dying like flies=2E It was horrific, it was hell=2E"







**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

East Tower, Suite 550

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

Internet:

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 11:55:28 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: African Women Global Network International Conference (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



>To: njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu

>Subject: African Women Global Network International Conference

>Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 16:08:50 CDT

>From: Ndella Njie <

>AFRICAN WOMEN GLOBAL NETWORK (AWOGNet)

>

>Presents

>

>THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE

>

>ON

>

>WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY & DEVELOPMENT

>

>

>The first International and Annual Conference of The African Women Global

>Network (AWOGNet) is scheduled for April 10-11, 1998 at 3110 Olentangy Road,

>Columbus, OH 43202. Columbus, Ohio. There will be two pre-conference

>workshops on April 9, 1998

>

>Conference Goals: 1. To promote and build a network of knowledge

>sources 1. Technology especially as they affect women in development; 2.

>To share and exchange information and understanding on on-going efforts;

>3. To explore barriers for unmet technology needs (in theory and

>practice) for women in different communities; and 4. To educate

>Institutions, NGOs (Non Governmental Organizations) and others regarding

>these issues.

>

>We expect hundreds of scholars from the United States and Africa, as well as

>from Europe, and Asia to attend and make formal presentations. Sessions will

>focus on a wide range of subjects that relate to Women in Development and

>Technology.

>

>

>The Conference hotel is the Ramada University Hotel and Conference Center in

>Columbus Ohio. The address is 3110 Olentangy Road, Columbus, OH 43202. Tel:

>(614) 267-7461, fax: (614) 263-5299. The room rates are $69.00/night for any

>of the rooms (plus tax of 15.75%). The hotel will guarantee these convention

>rates only until March 30, 1998.

>

>

>Mail your registration today! Preregistration forms must be received by

>February 4 , 1998. Registration materials received after February 28

>will not be processed. Participants whose materials do not arrive by that

>date will be required to register and pay on-site fees in Columbus.

>

>We urge the International Travellers especially to make their your

>travel and hotel reservations early to avoid unexpected delays with the

>US. Embassy. Travellers must comply with the Immigration requirements of

>the area.

>

>CALL FOR PAPERS! CALL FOR PAPERS! CALL FOR PAPERS!

>

>AFRICAN WOMEN GLOBAL NETWORK (AWOGNet)

>

>Presents

>

>THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON

>

>"WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY & DEVELOPMENT"

>

>When: April 9-11 1998

>

>Where: Ohio State University - The Ramada University Hotel and Conference

>Center

>

>Sponsors: AWOGNet - The Center For African Studies

> University Technology Services

>

>Co-Sponsors: Office of Minority Affairs; Office of International Education;

>Midwest Universities for International Activities - MUCIA Global

>

>Conference Focus: Information/Communication Technologies

>

>Papers submitted for this conference will focus on the Social, Political,

>Economic, and Cultural influences of Information and Communication

>Technologies especially as they relate to the Education of Women and Children

>in Africa, and Capacity Building in African Nations.

>

>Tracks:* Please see the AWOGNet Web Page:

>for details. The three major tracts are summarized below

>

>1. Learning at a Distance

> The three "As" - Affordability, Availability, Access

>

>2. Socio/Cultural Implications of the New Media

> New ways of communicating, Drivers and Barriers

>

>3. The Influence Scope and Limits of The Internet/Web

> Internet/Web - For Whom? Globalization or Balkanization, Africa's

> special case

>

>Dead Line for Papers: December 19, 1997; Responses: by January 19, 19

>

>Papers should be sent to: AWOGNet, Center for African Studies, The Ohio

>State University, 314 Oxley Hall, 1712 Neil Avenue, Columbus, Ohio

>43210-1219, USA. Phone: (614) 292-5901; Fax: (614) 292-4273; email:

>onyejekwe.2@osu.edu

>

>African Women Global Network (AWOGNet)

>

>First International Conference on Women in Technology and Development

>

>Track Descriptions

>

>

>The AWOGNet Program Committee invites you to submit a presentation proposal

>for the first International Conference on "Women in Technology and

>Development"

>

>We seek presenters from Institutions of Higher Learning, NGOs (Non

>Governmental Organizations) and Professionals. We are particularly

>interested in technology issues that relate to women of African decent.

>While the following descriptions suggest ideas for topics, they are not

>all-inclusive. So you can choose a topic, as well as choose your own

>format of presentation, whether it is the traditional lecture mode, a

>non-traditional mode, a panel discussion, or another format for sharing

>your ideas or experiences. If you choose a panel mode, we would like to

>have names of your panelists, their topics, and their papers.

>

> Proposal Deadline December 19, 1997

>

>

>Track 1 Learning at a Distance

>

>In this increasingly complex world, what are the most important issues we can

>address with new forms of learning, especially when the learning occurs

>at a distance? The emphasis here is on how developing countries can afford

>Distance Education. More at risk are women and children, but do they need

>it, how will it be made available and what mode of access is best for

>them? How will these new technologies and the changing learning

>paradigms, change institutions in the Developing countries? What National

>and or institutional policy changes need to take place in the Developing

>countries in order to ensure that new learning paradigms can be adopted?

>Are there business and funding models that can be used to create

>sustainable, scaleable, and affordable access strategies

>to these new instructional technologies?

>

>This track will seek papers that address such questions as: If Developing

>countries are to create Communities of Learners and are expected to meet

>the surging demand for education, can they device appropriate technology

>transfer and in what mode? Can we apply our ability to adapt, innovate,

>and collaborate in new and challenging ways? How should we re-engineer or

>redesigned our institutions of learning to better serve today's students?

>Is this a sure way to bridge the widening gap between the Developed and

>the Developing Countries? Since implementing new technologies can strain

>existing and shallow resources of Developing countries, will this

>further the imbalance between the Developing Countries' expectations and

>ability to deliver?

>

>What are the effective support models for faculty who want to apply Distance

>Learning technology to curriculum development? Are there necessary

>organizational forms that have been developed to promote technology in the

>teaching and learning environment for the Developing Countries?

>How can we meet the ever increasing demand for technology support? What

>resources should Developing countries put into development, training, and

>retraining? What models of partnership and leverage have succeeded in

>increasing the quality of Distance Education. What values are added to

>learning? What changes are expected in years to come?

>

>

>

>Track 2 Socio/Cultural Implication of the New Media

>

>It is almost imperative that strategic partnerships and alliances are now

>more of a necessity in Developing countries than in Developed countries

>especially in the areas of information and communication technologies. In

>the advanced countries, economic pressures, new opportunities,

>interdependent relationships, and resource leveraging are some of the

>driving forces that create unique partnership opportunities. But can

>Developing countries capitalize on their current positions

>(socio/economic barriers, cultural preferences and enormous debt to

>International agencies, poor infrastructural developments etc.) by

>forming new partnerships and devising ingenious ways to overcome being

>trapped in poverty and underdevelopment? If so, with whom can they associate?

>Who is in a position to form new alliances with Developing Countries?

>

>This track will seek papers addressing questions such as: What are the key

>cultural and socio/economic barriers towards the creation and application of

>the new Information and Communication Media? What are the obstacles to

>technological innovation and how can they be overcome? How have the developed

>countries overcome similar or different barriers and harnessed technological

>applications that have solved similar problems? Can these applications be

>transferred appropriately to Developing nations ? Can the application of new

>technologies, or the use of established technologies be effected in

>Developing countries. Are there innovative ways, to enable our Nations to

>operate more efficiently, help women and children to learn more

>effectively, enhance communications across the globe, and improve many

>fundamental services such as health, Environmental, etc. How do

>Developing Countries form and maintain partnerships? What makes a

>partnership successful? What can help make a partnership work as a true

>alliance, not merely as a merger or hostile takeover? Can partners also

>compete? Can the Developing countries really be equal partners?

>

>

>

>Track 3 The Influence Scope and Limits of the Internet/Web

>

>

>The Internet and the World Wide Web have shrunk the world by enabling

>electronic communication and other forms of virtual associations. Network

>communications has become a cornerstone technology for shrinking the map and

>creating Global Units for Education, Communication, Commerce and so forth.

>Furthermore, the potential of networked information for supporting

>institutional teaching, learning, scholarship, and research needs is

>enormous. In the developed Countries, Networked information has become

>the focal point for different types of interdisciplinary activities, from

>intellectual collaborations, service synergy, and organizational

>alliances to corporate and industrial alliances. Yet, the Developing

>countries seem to remain on the periphery. Full participation of

>Developing Countries in this Global economy remains a critical piece of

>the puzzle for really arriving at the ultimate Global Communities.

>

>This track will seek papers that address such questions as: For whom is the

>highly publicized Information Super Highway? Have the Internet and the World

>Wide Web widened the gap between the technology haves and Technology

>Have-Nots, the technology rich and the technology poor? Where and how do

>Developing countries begin to build the necessary Information and

>Communication network infrastructure? How can they take advantage of

>these new capabilities and services? How can Developing countries effect

>the application of these new technologies, or established technologies

>to the benefit of women and Children? How can Developing countries best

>address issues that are organizational, technological, and information

>dimensions of networked information? In the Developing countries, how

>will policy decisions, and issues of information creation, organization,

>discovery, retrieval, and ownership, the networked information

>environment; access and fair use issues be addressed?

>

>REGISTRATION Information

>

>Pre- Registration

>AWOGNet Members $55.00

>AWOGNet Non-members $100.00

>Students $20.00

>

>AWOGNet Workshops:

>$30.00 each (The two Workshops cost a total of $50.00). Workshops are on a

>first come, first served basis

>

>AWOGNet Banquet $25.00, members; and $35.00, non members; $10.00 for Stude

>

>On-Site Registration

>AWOGNet Members $60.00; AWOGNet Non-members $110; Students $25.00

>

>Please send checks to The Ohio State University/AWOGNet at AWOGNet,

>Center for

>African Studies, The Ohio State University, 314 Oxley Hall, 1712 Neil Avenue,

>Columbus, Ohio 43210-1219, USA

>

>Registration Form

>

>Name _______________________________________

>

>Address ______________________________________

>

>City _________________________________________

>

>State _________ Zip _______________ ________

>

>Country ______________________________

>

>E-Mail ________________________________________

>

>Affiliation _____________________________________

>

>Office Telephone ________________________________

>

>Discipline _____________________________________

>

>Region/Country of Interest _________________________

>

>

>WORKSHOPS

>

>The Participants:

>

>Anyone with interest in any of the above themes is welcomed to

>participate in this workshop, after registration and paying nominal fees.

>

>Fees & Registration:

>-------------------

>Registration fee/s for AWOGNet Workshop/s $30.00 each (The two Workshops

>cost a total of $50.00)

>

>If you are registering within the United States, for the Workshops, please

>contact Ms. Lois Ann McAdoo, at the University Technology Services, Ohio

>State University, phone (614) 292-5901. Otherwise, please send your

>checks to The Ohio State University/AWOGNet, AWOGNet, Center for African

>Studies, The Ohio State University, 314 Oxley Hall, 1712 Neil Avenue,

>Columbus, Ohio 43210-1219, USA

>

>Morning Workshop: AWOGShop1

>

>Introduction to Internet Services

>

> How do you surf the Internet? What kinds of software do you need? How

> do you get on-line and up-to-date? Your will discover the answers

> to these essential questions and more during morning, hands-on

> workshop. Don't miss this fabulous opportunity to be on the

> cutting-edge of technology.

>

> Dates & Times:

> Thursday April 9, 1998

> 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

>

> Place:

> The Ohio State University

> 345 Central Classrooms

> 2009 Millikin Road

> Columbus, Ohio 43210

>

> Instructors:

> Dr. Egondu Onyejekwe, UTS Director, Emerging Technologies

> Michael Fulmer, Customer Support, UTS

> Richard Wofford, Macintosh Technical Support, UTS

>

>

> Topics:

> An introduction to Internet services covering:

> Macintosh Fundamentals

> Sending Electronic Mail

> Reading Newsgroups

> Using Electronic Reference Works

> Using Web Browsers

> Designing Web Pages

>

> Admission:

> Class is limited to 30 students. No prior experience

>needed.

>

>Afternoon Workshop: AWOGShop2

>

>Enriching the Classroom with Distance Learning Resources

>

>Those who teach in Africa and about Africa, as well as those who have

>interest in Africa's Development efforts will find this workshop very

>informative. It should engage researchers, teachers, NGOs and the general

>public on what resources can be used to reach students at a distance,

>especially in rural communities. It is also a very informative workshop

>on what is available on the Internet, and the World Wide Web, especially

>those related to Africa. It illustrates how to locate such materials,

>and how they could be used for acquiring accurate and up-to-date

>information about Africa.

>

>

>Dates & Times:

> Thursday April 9, 1998

> 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

>

> Place:

>

>

> The Ohio State University

> 120 Baker Systems

> 1971 Neil Avenue

> Columbus, Ohio 43210

>

>Instructors:

>

> Dr. Bob Dixon, Senior Engineer, University Technology Services

> Dr. Egondu Onyejekwe, UTS Director, Emerging Technologies

>

>Topics:

> An introduction to different Distance Education Delivery

>Media

> I/P Video

> Compressed Digital Video

> Electronic Messaging

> The World Wide Web

> Accessing Educational Resources for Teaching about Africa

>

> Admission:

> Class is limited to 50 students. No prior experience

>needed.

>

>Egondu (Ego) Rosemary Onyejekwe Ph.D. Phone: (614) 292-5901

>Director, Emerging Technologies

>University Technology Services Fax: (614) 292-7081

>445 Baker Systems Engineering

>The Ohio State University

>1971 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 E-mail:

>Web Addresses:

> http://www.acs.ohio-state.edu/units/disted

>

>-----------------------------END OF MESSAGE------------------------------

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 19:01:57 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)

Message-ID: <01BCC853.71C97480@kolls567>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCC853.71DA3D60"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCC853.71DA3D60

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Ghanim!

Thanks very much for your response! It turns out that BARRY MAHON is =

exactly what he was protesting that he wasn't: a Trouble Maker.If he is =

on the PAYROLL of Reuters or Pana or whatever News Organisation he is =

part-timing for as an Intellectual Property Policeman,he would be well =

advised to register himself to another Chat Group and leave our this =

tiny and friendly Gambian group in peace.



I believe Mr.Touray is a very smart Gambian,but I found it profoundly =

disturbing that at time when he was belittling the significance of =

KNOWING that 10 or 20 people are ambushed in Cassamance,he was giving =

too much time on allaying the fears and petty moral concerns of someone =

(Barry Mahon) who has contributed almost nothing to the issues that are =

discussed here on the list.Barry should and must not be given the =

impression that he has the slightest moral authority to tell us what to =

do or what not to do.If he is that much in psychological need of being a =

head master,he should build himself a school somewhere in the United =

Kingdom,not far from the Reuters Headquarters,and teach British children =

how morally reprehensible it is to Redistribute information collected by =

Reuters without first getting clearance from its headquaters.



For us(SeneGambians and friends of SeneGambia) to know the blood of how =

many of our brethren was senselessly spilled in Cassamance carries a far =

more moral weight and cannot even be compared to the negligible risk we =

run by making such an information available for free.But someone like =

Barry would neither be able to grasp or feel that,would he?!



Regards Bassss!=20









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 12:12:57 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Fw: Intn'l African Student Assoc. Newsletter seeking

submissions(fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



>----------

>> From: jacqueline onyejiaka <

>> To: vbaffour@bennett1.bennett.edu;

>cmadu@lynx.dac.neu.edu; habiola@juno.com

>> Subject: IASA Newsletter seeking submissions(fwd)

>> Date: Monday, September 22, 1997 1:10 PM

>>

>>

>>

>>

>> *PLS POST TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES*

>>

>>

>> IASA- The International African Students Association Newsletter

>> is seeking contributions.

>>

>> IASA is currently in the process of trying to put together a

>> newsletter that can be distributed to students in schools and campuses

>> through out the country. The magazine will feature stories about african

>> students and how they are coping with life in a foreign land. Their

>> joys, their woes, their achievements and most of all their hopes and

>> asipirations.

>> You have any stories, poems, statistics or anecdotes that you

>> think might be of interest to other african students pls do not hesitate

>> to share it. We want to know what matters to you, your views on current

>> events back home, what you think our role as students can or should be

>> in the struggle. We want to know about your particular struggles, are

>> there things you wish you had known become you went to your current

>> college, are there things that you have discovered that might have made

>> a difference in hind sight...Are you involved in any projects

>> either here or at home that is making a difference, do you know someone

>> who is? Pls let us know. If you are an artist, draw, doddle, write poems,

>> short plays etc we would also like to hear from you.

>>

>> Guidelines:

>> preferably a student

>> essays between 300 and 550 words

>> poems no more than 30 lines

>> artwork must be in black & white and fit standard 8 "11 paper

>> deadline for submissions- October 31, 1997

>>

>> For more info pls contact:

>>

>> Jacqueline Onyejiaka @ 817 272 6771 or

>>or Violet Baffour -

>>

>> or mail articles to

>>

>> P.O Box 191489

>> Arlington, TX 76019

>>

>>

>>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 11:20:00 -0500 (EST)

From: Ousman Gajigo <

To:

Subject: RE: please.

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Guys,



Gambia-l is a discussion forum where people bring forth issues that

are of concern to them. We may not agree with everyone's opinion but

we should not tell anyone to leave the list because his comments are

irritaing us.



Ousman



------------------------------



Date: 23 Sep 1997 16:40:27 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: HEALTH-ETHICS: US Medical Experiments in Third World Assailed

Message-ID: <



Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 18-Sep-97 ***



Title: HEALTH-ETHICS: US Medical Experiments in Third World Assailed



By Jim Lobe



WASHINGTON, Sep 18 (IPS) - The most influential medical journal in

the United States has assailed as unethical, US-funded medical

experiments on HIV-infected women in the Third World.



A blistering editorial in this week's edition of the New

England Journal of Medicine compared ongoing experiments in Asia,

Africa and the Caribbean with the notorious Tuskegee study, a

government-funded project in which poor African-American men with

syphilis were studied over four decades without being provided

treatment.



Only four months ago, President Bill Clinton officially

apologised to the five remaining survivors among the 412 Tuskegee

men and their families, insisting that the study, which ended in

the face of public protest in 1972, was ''clearly racist.''



The editor of the Journal of Medicine editorial, Dr. Marcia

Angell, wrote

that ongoing HIV research in the Third World was similar to the

Tuskegee scandal.



''The fact remains that many studies are done in the Third

World that simply could not be done in the countries sponsoring

the work,'' Angell declared. ''It seems as if we have not come

very far from Tuskegee after all.''



The White House Thursday rejected her analogy, calling it

''unfortunate and untrue.'' Spokesman Mike McCurry said the

Clinton administration ''is very confident that the ethical review

of these experiments has been done with a high sense of moral

purpose, and that the ultimate objective...is to protect millions

of children.''



The specific focus of the Journal's editorial was a series of

experiments in 15 countries on the use of the anti-AIDS drug AZT

in preventing the transmission of the human immunodeficiency virus

(HIV) from pregnant women to their infants. The U.S. government

funded nine of the studies of more than 12,000 women through its

National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease

Control and Prevention (CDC).



The 15 countries included in the study Cote d'Ivoire, Uganda,

Tanzania, South Africa, Malawi, Thailand, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso,

Zimbabwe, Kenya and the Dominican Republic.



In these experiments, the women were divided into control

groups, one of which received a placebo - a medication which is

known to have no effect on their condition but which is

administered to compare the effectiveness of the medication being

tested.



Other groups were given varying dosages of AZT, a very

expensive medication which is known to reduce the transmission of

HIV to infants by as much as two-thirds. Extended use of AZT is

now considered standard treatment in the United States.



The controversy underscores the ethics of using a placebo in

the experiment when the effectiveness of AZT is already well-

established. Previous studies have shown that 25 percent of babies

born to HIV-infected women will contract the virus. AZT treatment

reduces that percentage to eight percent or lower.



The Health Research Group of the consumer association 'Public

Citizen', which first raised the issue earlier this year, charged

that about 1,000 children born to the placebo group will contract

HIV and probably die, and that the doctors who conducted the

experiment violated their ethical obligation to these women by

denying them AZT.



Their charges were endorsed by Angell in her article. The basic

ethical principle at stake, she wrote, is: ''when effective

treatment exists, a placebo may not be used. Only when there is no

known effective treatment is it ethical to compare a potential new

treatment with a placebo.''



This principle was codified in the Declaration of Helsinki of

the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1964 when it decreed that

''in any medical study, every patient - including those of a

control group, if any - should be assured of the best proven

diagnostic and therapeutic method.''



Defenders of the current research argue that the ''best''

method is simply not available in most of the developing world

because of the great costs involved.



''The '076' (AZT-based) regimen, which is the standard of care

in the developed world, is not feasible for poorer nations,''

according to a joint statement released by the NIH and the CDC

this week. ''This is the fundamental fact which brought about the

international call (by WHO) for research on alternative

approaches.''



''Developing nations are seeking a lower-cost and less

intensive intervention ...to help prevent mother-to-infant HIV

transmission,'' the two institutes argued, noting that the placebo

control was chosen by poor countries themselves because ''it is

the only approach that can be expected to produce a sufficiently

clear response, in a reasonable time period, to the questions that

must be answered: is the intervention safe and effective, and is

it feasible in the developing world?''



''People are doing these studies in poor countries because they

can

get away with it there,'' countered Dr. Stephen Bezruchka of the

international health programme of the University of Washington in

Seattle. ''They are not acceptable here.''



Critics of the experiments agree that researchers could address

the ethical problem by providing longer and shorter AZT treatment

to different groups, particularly in light of evidence dating back

to 1994 when these studies began.



More than one million children throughout the world have been

infected with HIV through mother-to-infant transmission and WHO

projections say a total of five to 10 million children - the vast

majority in poor countries - will become infected in this decade.



What also concerns Angell is that the HIV research is being

defended in much the same way as the Tuskegee study in which the

subjects were denied the best known treatment for syphilis.

Supporters of the study argued that the subjects probably would

not have been treated anyway and that the study was important for

medical knowledge. (END/IPS/jl/mk/97)



Origin: ROMAWAS/HEALTH-ETHICS/



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 12:43:02 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Basss

I will finalize this issue with a typical wollof proverb=2E

Ham na wai amoul HamHam=2E

He knows but he does not have the knowledge=2E

Many people do not know there is a difference between Ham (knowing) and =20

HamHam (knowledge)

We know the difference=2E

We in Gambia-l are NOT doing any thing illegal so we have nothing to =20

fear=2E

Barry has a very point to make but all he had to do is sincerely advise =20

us that we should put our source at the end or beginning of the article =20

(per our Lawyers in the legal dept)=2E

I hope that clears the air so let us proceed even with Barry =2EAll are =20

welcomed=2E

Peace

Habib

-----Original Message-----

From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa

Sent: Tuesday, September 23, 1997 12:09 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: RE: please=2E(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)



<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Mr=2EGhanim!

Thanks very much for your response! It turns out that BARRY MAHON is

exactly what he was protesting that he wasn't: a Trouble Maker=2EIf he is =20=

=20

on

the PAYROLL of Reuters or Pana or whatever News Organisation he is

part-timing for as an Intellectual Property Policeman,he would be well

advised to register himself to another Chat Group and leave our this tiny =20=

=20

and

friendly Gambian group in peace=2E



I believe Mr=2ETouray is a very smart Gambian,but I found it profoundly

disturbing that at time when he was belittling the significance of =20

KNOWING

that 10 or 20 people are ambushed in Cassamance,he was giving

too much time on allaying the fears and petty moral concerns of someone

(Barry Mahon) who has contributed almost nothing to the issues that are

discussed here on the list=2EBarry should and must not be given the

impression that he has the slightest moral authority to tell us what to =20

do or

what not to do=2EIf he is that much in psychological need of being a head

master,he should build himself a school somewhere in the United

Kingdom,not far from the Reuters Headquarters,and teach British children =20

how

morally reprehensible it is to Redistribute information collected by =20

Reuters

without first getting clearance from its headquaters=2E



For us(SeneGambians and friends of SeneGambia) to know the blood of how =20

many

of our brethren was senselessly spilled in Cassamance carries a far more

moral weight and cannot even be compared to the negligible risk we

run by making such an information available for free=2EBut someone like =20

Barry

would neither be able to grasp or feel that,would he?!



Regards Bassss!









**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

East Tower, Suite 550

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

Internet:

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 12:47:12 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: please.

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



agreed but we need to let him/her know then proceed normally without any =20

ill feelings=2E

Barry please correct me if our lawyers or myself are wrong and Thanks

peace

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: gajigoo@wabash=2Eedu

Sent: Tuesday, September 23, 1997 12:34 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: RE: please=2E



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Guys,



Gambia-l is a discussion forum where people bring forth issues that

are of concern to them=2E We may not agree with everyone's opinion but

we should not tell anyone to leave the list because his comments are

irritaing us=2E



Ousman





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

East Tower, Suite 550

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

Internet:

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 20:11:47 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: GambiaNet Progress Report 2

Message-ID: <19970923181236.AAA33318@LOCALNAME>



We welcome the newest members of Gambia-L; the largest audience

of Gambians and friends of the Gambia abroad.



For those of you new members who may not be aware that we are in the

process of getting a Gambian newspaper on the internet, we take this

opportunity to inform you that a committee, out of this list, has

been formed to undertake this formidable task.

A while ago, a questionnaire which is readily available through the

committee has been sent to every member of the list to ensure better

quality service to all subscribers. From the results, we were able to

confer that a $20.00 would suffice the expenses necessary to carry

out this task on condition that we are able to mention the over 100

potential subscribers who have pledged to subscribe. Although there

are quite a number of potential subscribers who have pledged to pay

more than this amount.



We have, now, successfully incorporated a Non-profit organization in

the US called GambiaNet.

During the last months we have been hosting trial issues of The

Observer at

the committee member's home page. Instead of being under a subsidiary

of

name will be



Sometime ago we sent a request on the list seeking those with a

background in law to join the Advisory Board to help us with legal

issues. There was only one response to the posting.



If you are someone with a legal background or studying law, and have

the intention of joining GambiaNet, we ask that you kindly consider

helping us by joining this Board and playing a vital role in this new

exciting cyberspace venture! This initial request is for three

members and the duties as stated in the Bylaws are purely advisory.



If you are interested, please send a request to:



Please include a brief account of your professional background that

also includes the number of years in the mentioned profession(s), and

your current country of residence.





Since our last update to the list:

1) We have been working on webpages of GambiaNet and the web site is

essentially ready to be launched. The Observer Online pages will be

password protected and only subscribers will have access to the Online

issues.

2) The Observer is working on a couple of hardware and software

upgrades to make the online service more reliable and efficient.

3) Contract is being drafted by GambiaNet team members.

4) A GambiaNet team member, namely Isatou Secka, is currently in the

the Gambia and will be resuming the demo issue feed once she settles

down.



We hope to get other Gambian Papers such as Foroyaa and the

Point once we have the Observer running smoothly.



You can be included in our list of potential subscribers if you are

interested. As mentioned above, it will only cost $20 (twenty US

dollars) per year for membership and thereby, having access to a

Gambian News paper Online. Just send a private mail to:

mcamara@post3.tele.dk.





Momodou Camara

For GambiaNet Inc.







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 19:46:14 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: [Fwd: NEW WHITE HOUSE AFRICA ADVISER CHARTS U.S. POLICY PRIORITIES]

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------2AF35915F39FD6FEB9D71741"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------2AF35915F39FD6FEB9D71741

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





--------------2AF35915F39FD6FEB9D71741

Content-Type: message/rfc822

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



Path: nntp.earthlink.net!iagnet.net!128.223.220.30!logbridge.uoregon.edu!zdc!super.zippo.com!lotsanews.com!usenet

From: USIA

Newsgroups: zipnews.gov.world.regional.africa

Subject: NEW WHITE HOUSE AFRICA ADVISER CHARTS U.S. POLICY PRIORITIES

Date: 13 Sep 1997 09:46:27 -0700

Sender:

Approved:

Message-ID: <



USIS Washington File



12 September 1997



NEW WHITE HOUSE AFRICA ADVISER CHARTS U.S. POLICY PRIORITIES



(Aim is to build on African successes, says Wilson) (1160)

By Jim Fisher-Thompson

USIA Staff Writer



WASHINGTON -- Joseph Wilson, President Bill Clinton's new adviser on

African affairs, believes it is "the new breed of African

entrepreneur" who will make possible the political and economic

progress long denied the continent by strongman rule.



Contrary to what some pessimists have said and written, "the real

story in Africa is one of [political and economic] success over the

last eight years," Wilson declared. The White House official made his

remarks September 10 during a discussion on U.S. policy toward

sub-Saharan Africa sponsored by the Constituency for Africa (CFA).



Because of this trend toward democratization and open markets, Wilson

said, he believes that "a blossoming of interest in Africa" is

occurring among Americans and he pledged: "I intend to make myself as

available to business constituencies -- businessmen -- who are

prepared to invest in Africa as I make myself available to human

rights and humanitarian relief organizations."



Named adviser to the president and director of the Office of African

Affairs in the National Security Council (NSC) last August, Wilson

emphasized that "it is...Africans who will break down the barriers" to

prosperity constructed over the years by dictators.



"Our role in the process is as a partner," Wilson told his audience,

"to assist Africans in finding African solutions to African problems.

Every time we try to go beyond that we fail," he added. "Every time we

try to impose Western democracy or our values on cultures that are

vastly different from ours...we fail."



The former ambassador to Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe has a wealth

of experience in Africa, having served at seven different African

posts. He noted that "there are tremendous value systems, social

systems, customs, and cultures within Africa that are rich and have

much to offer the development of their own political systems --

Africans need to build on that."



Describing himself as a diplomat "who has been kicking around [working

under] various dictatorships" throughout his foreign service career,

Wilson said that when he returned to Africa in 1992 after a four-year

absence, it was obvious that "some fundamental and positive changes

had taken place on the continent."



The media had expanded and were freer, he said, noting that in Gabon

there was a thriving opposition press that did not hesitate to

criticize the government or him.



He recalled that "during presidential elections in Gabon one day, the

government press came out and said: 'Ambassador Joe Wilson is a friend

of the opposition and any foreign minister worth his or her salt would

throw him out of the country in 24 hours.' The same day an opposition

newspaper came out and said: 'Ambassador Joe Wilson spent yesterday

afternoon, as he spends every afternoon, down in the private gymnasium

of President Bongo lifting weights.'"



Neither report was correct, Wilson said -- but the Gabonese media felt

at liberty to write the stories, and "I make the point to show that

there have been some fundamental freedoms that have been assimilated"

on a continent that "has long been oppressed by a strongman syndrome

and by the ongoing downward spiral of its economy and politics."



Wilson, who is succeeding Susan Rice at the Council -- she has been

nominated to replace former Assistant Secretary of State for African

Affairs George Moose -- noted that he plans to spend his time at the

NSC "talking about and looking at how we can be partners with the

continent of Africa as it moves through its transition."



Central to that effort, Wilson said, is the White House's new

"Partnership for Economic Growth and Opportunity in Africa," an

initiative that seeks to place sub-Saharan Africa on the same trade

footing with the United States as other regions of the world. Wilson

said, "We are going to articulate that initiative and we hope it will

be passed in the near future" by Congress.



While the initiative provides for a $650 million investment fund for

Africa, the White House official said, the money is not the point.

"The bottom line of the initiative is that it will essentially attempt

to define parameters that will inspire confidence by American and

African entrepreneurs to develop the sort of relationship that can

withstand political buffeting and the winds of the moment."



The "catalyst" for a sustainable democracy in Africa is not so much

diplomacy, Wilson said, as the people-to-people contacts that business

dealings inspire. "What yields results," he explained, is the "deal an

entrepreneur can put together that brings together American or Chinese

products through an American corporation into Libreville or Abidjan.

And, conversely, brings African products and services into the United

States."



In contrast, more traditional development aid has not produced

results, Wilson said, noting that "for years Africa was a great

beneficiary of U.S. development assistance." But "what have we seen as

a consequence of that?" he asked. "Not much. It has not worked. It is

time to look at other ways of doing business."



On the positive side, Wilson added that "Africa has gone from one

generation of leadership to another -- and I think that if the death

of Mobutu [Sese Seko] symbolized anything," it is the trend away from

strongman rule to leaders who see greater political participation for

their people as the road to future prosperity.



Wilson emphasized that the United States is prepared to work with

Africa as a development partner. But he cautioned that "there are

minimum standards of international behavior that have to be respected.

And I would argue that those basic minimum standards include such

things as transparency and a commitment to fight corruption."



There are also "minimum management standards that have to be respected

if one wishes to participate fully in the global economy of the 21st

century," the diplomat added, which include "creation of an enabling

environment to permit market solutions to be found to the daunting

economic problems" of the continent.



"I would also argue," said Wilson, that "perhaps the most profound

change that we should encourage and support in Africa is the

empowerment of women. Because if you look at the continent and spend

time in the villages, you see that the most important economic,

family, and social unit and workhorse of the village is the female."



If this transition process in not understood or followed, if the trend

toward open markets and democracy falters, Wilson warned, "Africa will

be left behind and there will be nothing we can do as a government to

prevent that. But what we can do as a government is to encourage

Africans."



Wilson concluded by saying: "My own belief is that by using a measured

approach in the areas of democratic governance, regional security,

trade, and investment, we can, in fact, together move forward into the

21st century and that Africa's tremendous population of 700 million

people can realize its potential."





--------------2AF35915F39FD6FEB9D71741--





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 22:06:46 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: please.

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



I see no problem with one member suggesting that the other leave our

"bantaba" for whatever reason. I would only be concerned if anyone is

removed or expelled (highly unlikely on Gambia-l) for the views they espouse.



Amadou

----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Received: from mrin78.mail.aol.com (mrin78.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.188]) byair02.mail.aol.com (V32) with SMTP; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:28:56 -0400Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.1])by mrin78.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id RAA20304;Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:28:24 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid OAA25287; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:28:17 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid OAA05740 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Mon, 22 Sep 199714:27:58 -0700Received: from emin38.mail.aol.com (emout40.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.74])by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTPid OAA00684 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:27:57-0700Received: by emin38.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.6.12) id RAA07163 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:27:22 -0400 (EDT)Message-Id: < 970922165224_1163772637@emout18.mail.aol.com Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:27:22 -0400 (EDT)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: ASJanneh@aol.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Thanks!X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 00:49:40 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: please.....Message-ID: < 9709230449.AA43820@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitJabou, you wrote:> Who is this moron, and why does he keep harping on this point? Once a news> release hits the papers, whether from Reuters or any other source, that paper> can be picked up and sent to anyone anywhere in the world.>How is this different and what is Barry's interest in this matter?Beats me...But here is an article that might be related to what Barry Mahon is tryingvery hard to convince us about.The article is from http://www.money.com/ Regards,Moe S. Jallow> ---------------------------------------------------> You better watch what you say in online discussion groups, or> prepare to defend yourself.> by Michael Brush> In a move that sent a chill down the backbone of the Internet, Web> surfers used to saying whatever they want -- damn the facts --> were put on notice this week that at least one company is fed up> and not going to take it anymore.> The company, Presstek, filed a defamation suit against three> investment discussion group posters, in essence alleging they> spread lies that cast the firm in a bad light. And judging by the> reaction of other firms to the action, more lawsuits are just> around the corner. Presstek says publicity about the suit sparked> calls from at least a half dozen other firms interested in filing> similar complaints.> "I think it is important for people to understand that there are a> lot of people in American businesses who know exactly what is> going on on the Internet, and that they are not going to tolerate> unlawful conduct," says Robert McDaniel, the general counsel for> Presstek.> McDaniel says he does not want to discourage open discussion of> his company on the Net. "That is an appropriate use of the> Internet. But you can influence a lot of people. And if you do so> improperly, I think that is a problem. What bothers me is the> destruction of shareholder value using inaccuracies and innuendo> as a tool."> So where exactly does that leave Net-based investors who thrive on> the open exchange of ideas in the freewheeling discussion groups> found in the threads at sites like Silicon Investor and Motley> Fool?> Do you have to fact-check every comment, or preface posts with> legal-sounding disclaimers as some participants in the Presstek> thread at Silicon Investor took to doing in the wake of the> lawsuit? Or does the protection of freedom of speech give you> carte blanche to say whatever you please?> The answer lies somewhere in between. Fortunately, chat room> participants do have a long tradition of free speech on their> side, which gives them a lot of latitude when making comments> about companies. That, plus a little common sense, will get> participants through most discussions without getting sued.> Lawyers warn, however, that messages posted on the Web appear> virtually everywhere in the world, so attention to U.S. law may> not always be enough.> With that in mind, we put together an overview of what you can say> in investing chat groups, and still keep the lawyers -- the U.S.> lawyers, at least -- off your back.> First, some definitions. Defamation is any comment that holds a> person or a company up to scorn, ridicule or contempt; injures> them or their business; or accuses them of a crime. Libel is the> written form of defamation, and slander is the spoken type.> Here's a guide to what you can say about your favorite investment> or short position while reducing the risk of a defamation suit:> * Truth Truth is the fireproof defense against defamation. You> are permitted to say anything that is true, regardless of how bad> it makes a company look.> * Opinion Here again, the law gives you a lot of latitude to say> what's on your mind. "The Supreme Court has said that there is no> such thing as a false idea," explains Susan Buckley, a First> Amendment lawyer with the New York law firm of Cahill, Gordon &> Reindel. "You can only defame someone by utterance of a false> fact." So you can have an opinion, and it does not have to be> correct. But to be protected, your opinion has to be based on> facts, at least loosely.> How loosely? This is where you get into a gray area, but again,> you have some wiggle room. "Generally, you can get off the hook> so long as the facts are correct," says Floyd Abrams, also a First> Amendment attorney with Cahill, Gordon & Reindel. "You have to> have some underlying fact that is related to your opinion. But you> get a lot of leeway."> For example, a person who noticed that revenues declined> moderately for two quarters at a company and then said they think> it is going to go out of business soon, would probably be> protected, Abrams said. Often, though, to be protected you need to> state the facts at the same time you state the opinion. And if> you know your opinion is wrong at the time you state it, you will> lose in a lawsuit - if the complainant can prove that you knew> this, of course.> * Predictions Likewise, forecasts are usually protected, because> it is impossible to say whether a prediction is true or false at> the time it is made.> * Exaggeration You also enjoy an exemption for tall tales, known> as "rhetorical hyperbole." If you say "this is the worst company> in history," for example, you are protected, because it is> obviously an exaggeration, and a statement that can not be proven> right or wrong.> * Public figures You also get extra protection when you say> negative things about a "public figure." To win a libel suit, a> public figure has the additional burden of proving that a> statement was made with malice, in addition to being defamatory> and false. "Malice" means the writer intended to injure, and> either acted with knowledge that the statement was false, or acted> with "reckless disregard" for whether the statement was true. So> you can make defamatory and untrue statements about a public> figure, but if they were not made with malice, you are off the> hook. A non-public figure only has to show that the statement was> defamatory and untrue.> The tricky part here is that not all companies are considered> public figures. "The law looks at the degree to which the business> has become involved in public debate about matters of public> interest," says Abrams. All cigarette companies, for example, are> public figures. "But a company that makes a product that is not> inherently controversial may be a private figure." The more a> company tries to attract business by advertising, however, the> more likely it is to be a public figure. "But the law is still> developing," says Abrams. "It is still in a chaotic state on this> question."> * Public forum And don't forget that a website is a public forum> -- not to be confused with more private forms of communication> like the telephone. This matters because it has an impact on the> amount of damages you can be sued for. When asking for money from> defendants, a company has to demonstrate how much damage was done.> It is easier to show that defamation in a public forum, as opposed> to a private conversation, harmed the company.> * Wired world The issue of defamation on the Internet raises the> thorny question of where something is actually published when it> appears online. Courts, though, are quickly lining up on the side> that says if a statement or Website appears somewhere, it appears> everywhere.> This means that writing comments on the Internet exposes you to> libel laws around the world. And that's a problem, because many> legal systems don't protect you as much as in the U.S. Take the> U.K., for example. "All the plaintiff must show is that he was> defamed," says Ed Mishkin, a lawyer for Cleary, Gottlieb, Steen &> Hamilton in New York. "Then it is up to the defendant to show the> statement was true." In the U.S., the plaintiff has the challenge> of proving the statement false. What's more, in the U.K. there is> no higher test for public figures, like in the U.S.> That explains, of course, why many lawyers chose to sue> international publications for libel in the U.K., rather than in> the U.S. And there is no reason to think it would be any different> when it comes to the Internet.> --------------602E9DFADC7640F4DCA212D6--------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 00:57:36 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new membersMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:The following have been added to our 'bantaba':Amadou Jallow, Lamin Marenah, Yai-Fatou Bala-Gaye, Batch Gaye,Sal Barry, Michael Gomez.Welcome and please send brief intros. to the group. Ouraddress is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 03:13:52 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:Thanks for sharing your thoughts on Dr. Clarke - glad to have one ofhis former students on our group - and Haley. As I stated earlier andhere again, I apologize for the 'name-calling'.>(As an aside, it was actually Haley who first coined the word>"faction" to represent what he was doing, and not the great>Guyanese anthropologist Ivan Van Sertima, as was suggested>on this list.)I am not sure if I suggested it or stated that I once heard Prof.van Sertima use the word "faction" in relation to Haley's ROOTS.Either way, thanks for pointing out the person who 'first coinedthe word'.>In reading the thread, I am not sure how Haley's The Autobiography of>Malcolm X became relevant, as I thought the work of most relevance to>this discussion was Roots.This was really a side issue.>I think that we can disagree without being disagreeable. The name>calling, on all sides, should stop and the genuine discussion and>dialogue should be increased.I agree.In peace,LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 02:59:34 -0500From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < 199709230803.DAA24661@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="----=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is a multi-part message in MIME format.------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,i'm writing to say a few things about the debate posting copyrightedmaterial on Gambia-l. but first, i'd like to say that i'm far from alawyer, and have no technical background on these matters. what i know isthat the issue of copyright can be pretty fuzzy, especially as regards theInternet. this situation, as confusing as it is, stems from nothing otherthan the fact that copyright laws predate the Internet, and further did notforsee it. the situation is pretty much like the fact that the bazookawasn't around when our ancestors were inventing all our local "jujus"against guns!anyway, i think a lot of people are motivated by a keen desire to helpothers keep informed. in a situation where most of us are scattered allover the world, such gestures mean a lot. they keep us connected, so tospeak, to each other and The Gambia. for this reason, i've tend tobelieving that a posting once in a while doesn't do any harm. this isespecially so given that the person posting the material is not making anymoney from it, is not depriving the news agency revenue (because very fewof us would have bought the news feed anyway), and if anything, is helpingthe wire services out by informing list subscribers of the services theyoffer. soft advertising, if you will.but it seems that all the good intentions in the world do not necessarilymean that one couldn't possibly be in violation of the law; either it'sletter, or spirit. to help us clarify the issues, and avoid all thename-calling, i sent out enquiries about the issue. my first e-mail was toa mailing list of mailing list managers, and simply asked what therethoughts were on the issue. i was impressed by the volume of response tomy enquiry, demonstrating how sensitive the issue is. so i guess thedebate on Gambia-l is not atypical, and we shouldn't feel out order. theseissues provoke a lot of passion.i'm attaching all responses i've received so far to this e-mail. themajority of sentiments and opinions on the issue side with Barry. that is,unless you are explicitly permitted to do so, it is a violation ofcopyright laws to post news articles verbatim. moreover, some listmanagers have removed people from lists for repeated violations ofcopyright laws. worse, it seems that the practice can jeopardize theexistence of a mailing list.given the above circumstances, i suggest that we refrain from postingcopyrighted material word for word on our list. in the event that you comeacross something you want to share with us, please point to it's locationon the Internet by reference to its' URL, or the Web site it's found at.alternatively, seek clearance from the Webmaster of the Website you foundit before you send it out. and even then, i would further suggest that youappend the clearance to the end of the material sent out.it seems that it's O.K. to summarize a news item, and send it out. i thinkthis would be great because not only would you be conforming with the law,but you also would be saving some people a lot of time. those who aresatisfied with the summary would be saved the trouble of reading the wholearticle. i'm mean what can i do about the killing in Cassamance; whether10 or 20 people are killed in an ambush?let me also say that while the above suggestion might sound a littlerestrictive, i profer it in the best interest of the list. it is going tobe awfully difficult to defend a position where the sentiment on the listis a 'damn the torpedoes' mentatility. we'd have no one to blame butourselves if the list gets shut down.further, we must realize that our list is run out of an educationalinstitution, namely the Univ. of Washington, Seattle. i'm sure theywouldn't appreciate the thought, talk less the deed, of blatantly violatingcopyright laws on a list run from there.the second enquiry i sent out on the issue was to a Reuters employee i metat an Internet Expo in Chicago a few months back. i haven't heard from heryet but in the event i do, i'll relay whatever the word is to you.having started this e-mail with a rather long preamble, i will now let youread the feed-back i got from the list managers mailing list.and have a great day!Katimps: please pardon any typos!------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name="JP-Miller.eml"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Description: JP-Miller.eml (Internet E-Mail Message)Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="JP-Miller.eml"Received: from wubios.wustl.edu (wubios.wustl.edu [128.252.117.1])by tower.itis.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id OAA12941for < dekat@itis.com >; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:15:23 -0500 (CDT)Received: (from phil@localhost) by wubios.wustl.edu (8.8.6/8.8.6) id =OAA24821From: "J. Philip Miller" < phil@wubios.wustl.edu Message-Id: < 199709221915.OAA24821@wubios.wustl.edu Subject: Re: Posting Copyrighted News on a Mailing ListTo: dekat@itis.com Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:15:17 -0500 (CDT)Cc: list-managers@greatcircle.com In-Reply-To: < 199709221659.LAA18196@tower.itis.com > from "Katim S. =Touray" at Sep 22, 97 11:56:24 amX-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24 PGP3 *ALPHA*]MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3DUS-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitX-UIDL: 55ea18ffae2524088926cd527b31a4cf> Hi there,>=20> i would like to know your thoughts on the issue of people posting> copyrighted news on mailing lists.>=20> i help run a mailing list and subscribers sometimes send in news items> culled from copyrighted sources, e.g. Reuters. one of our members has> questioned the ethics, and legality of this, and is generating a lot =of> angst among some subscribers. what do you folks think, and are there =any> resources (FAQs, Web sites, etc) on the subject i can find on the ='Net?>=20we have taken the position on sci.med.aids (which is moderated) that =when theentire articles is sent verbatim, then it is a clear violation unlesspermisssion has been obtained. We take the position that a moderated =list isclearly a publication.I have also had the same policy for nonmoderated groups, sending =reminders tothe list and offendors.-phil> thanks a lot for your help.>=20> Katim.>=20--=20J. Philip Miller, Professor, Division of Biostatistics, Box 8067Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis MO 63110 phil@wubios.WUstl.edu - (314) 362-3617 [362-2693(FAX)]------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name="ME-Taylor.eml"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Description: ME-Taylor.eml (Internet E-Mail Message)Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="ME-Taylor.eml"Received: from brickbat9.mindspring.com (brickbat9.mindspring.com =[207.69.200.12])by tower.itis.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id OAA15030for < dekat@itis.com >; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:25:14 -0500 (CDT)Received: from [38.11.195.221] (ip221.san-francisco2.ca.pub-ip.psi.net =[38.11.195.221])by brickbat9.mindspring.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id PAA22296;Mon, 22 Sep 1997 15:25:06 -0400 (EDT)X-Sender: themet@pop.mindspring.com Message-Id: In-Reply-To: < 199709221659.LAA18196@tower.itis.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3D"us-ascii"Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:23:00 -0700To: < dekat@itis.com >, < list-managers@GreatCircle.COM From: "Mark E. Taylor" < themet@mindspring.com Subject: Re: Posting Copyrighted News on a Mailing ListX-UIDL: df388a7b473075dfa5c3aeb1d5e9e47dAt 11:56 AM -0500 9/22/97, Katim S. Touray wrote:>i help run a mailing list and subscribers sometimes send in news>items>culled from copyrighted sources, e.g. Reuters. one of our members>has>questioned the ethics, and legality of this, and is generating a lot>of>angst among some subscribers. what do you folks think, and are>there any>resources (FAQs, Web sites, etc) on the subject i can find on the>'Net?It is one thing to quote from the article but it is another thing toreproduce it without the permission of the copyright holder. Thewire services are adamant that reposting their news stories withoutpermission is a violation of their copyright unless you first havepermission. So I would not allow posting of copyrighted news storieson your mailing list unless you have permission from the copyrightholder in hand.------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name="M-Nolan.eml"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Description: M-Nolan.eml (Internet E-Mail Message)Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="M-Nolan.eml"Received: from eagle.inetnebr.com ( root@eagle.inetnebr.com [199.184.119.14])by tower.itis.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id OAA16187for < dekat@itis.com >; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:29:29 -0500 (CDT)Received: from carrot.tssi.com ( root@gateway.tssi.com [198.147.197.29])by eagle.inetnebr.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id OAA16264;Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:29:18 -0500 (CDT)Received: from celery.tssi.com (carrot.tssi.com) by carrot.tssi.com =(8.6.12/8.6.9) with ESMTP id OAA06214; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:29:18 -0500Received: (from celery.tssi.com) by celery.tssi.com (8.7.5/8.7.3) id =OAA17780; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:29:16 -0500From: Mike Nolan < nolan@celery.tssi.com Message-Id: < 199709221929.OAA17780@celery.tssi.com Subject: Re: Posting Copyrighted News on a Mailing ListTo: dekat@itis.com Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:29:16 -0500 (CDT)Cc: list-managers@GreatCircle.COM In-Reply-To: < 199709221659.LAA18196@tower.itis.com > from "Katim S. =Touray" at Sep 22, 97 11:56:24 amReply-To: nolan@tssi.com X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL25]MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3DUS-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitX-UIDL: 5e19d083d715c49f821ff8f75afa72dc> i would like to know your thoughts on the issue of people posting> copyrighted news on mailing lists.>=20> i help run a mailing list and subscribers sometimes send in news items> culled from copyrighted sources, e.g. Reuters. one of our members has> questioned the ethics, and legality of this, and is generating a lot =of> angst among some subscribers. what do you folks think, and are there =any> resources (FAQs, Web sites, etc) on the subject i can find on the ='Net?I'm a bit of an extremist on this, but I work with publishers for a =livingand am probably more sensitive to intellectual property issues as a =result.I (or my list subscribers) have on occasion sought permission from thecopyright holder to repost copyrighted material, and I know of a few =sports=20lists that have arrangements with the local media to do that on a =regular=20basis.Here's the relevant section of my list guidelines (the whole document is =available by sending e-mail to unlfaq@tssi.com ), including a reference =to=20Brad Templeton's 'copyright myths' web page:8. Absolutely no violations of copyrights, trademarks, service marks,=20logos, etc. will be permitted. Do not repost news stories from wireservices or online services, material you found on web sites, or =type=20in stories or someone's column from your local newspaper. For abrief introduction to the issue of copyrights, especially in =cyberspace,=20see http://www.clarinet.com/brad/copymyths.html. Posting the URL of web pages with Husker content on them is =generallypermitted and encouraged, but posting the text from someone's web =page=20without explicit permission is a copyright violation and is not =permitted. =20The issue of whether links violate copyright is as of yet undecided, =though, so this could change based on future court rulings. Postersare strongly encouraged to give a short summary of the information =to=20be found on a web page when posting its URL, both as a courtesy to =those=20subscribers who do not have web capability and as an aid for those=20with limited time, so that they only need hit the sites that they =are=20the most likely to find informative.If you must quote from a published source, do so very sparingly,=20paraphrasing is better. Raw facts cannot be copyrighted, so game=20statistics are permitted, but analysis of those statistics would be =an'intellectual act' and thus protected under the copyright law. =Posts=20which violate the law or encourage someone else to violate the law =are=20also forbidden. =20Significant copyright violations, whether inadvertent or otherwise, =mayresult in immediate sanctions against the poster.--Mike Nolan------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name="A-Bailey.eml"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Description: A-Bailey.eml (Internet E-Mail Message)Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="A-Bailey.eml"Received: from relay3.UU.NET (relay3.UU.NET [192.48.96.8])by tower.itis.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id OAA17303for < dekat@itis.com >; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:35:12 -0500 (CDT)Received: from honor.greatcircle.com by relay3.UU.NET with ESMTP=20(peer crosschecked as: honor.greatcircle.com [198.102.244.44])id SXdidi19099; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 15:34:37 -0400 (EDT)Received: (majordom@localhost) by honor.greatcircle.com =(8.8.5/Honor-Lists-970308-1) id MAA01607 for list-managers-outgoing; =Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:06:37 -0700 (PDT)Received: from quilla.tezcat.com (quilla.tezcat.com [204.128.247.10]) by =honor.greatcircle.com (8.8.5/Honor-970824-1) with ESMTP id MAA01507 for = list-managers@GreatCircle.COM >; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:06:02 -0700 (PDT)Received: from [206.230.56.44] (adamb.tezcat.com [206.230.56.44])by quilla.tezcat.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/tezcat-96091001) with SMTP id =OAA22248for < list-managers@GreatCircle.COM >; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:15:14 -0500 =(CDT)Message-Id: < 199709221915.OAA22248@quilla.tezcat.com Subject: Re: Posting Copyrighted News on a Mailing ListDate: Mon, 22 Sep 97 14:15:43 -0500x-mailer: Claris Emailer 2.0v2, June 6, 1997From: Adam Bailey < adamb@tezcat.com To: < list-managers@GreatCircle.COM Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3D"US-ASCII"Sender: list-managers-owner@GreatCircle.COM Precedence: bulkX-UIDL: e2933e4f314360771fa1616a474ff8d7On 9/22/97 11:56 AM, Katim S. Touray < dekat@itis.com > wrote...>i would like to know your thoughts on the issue of people posting>copyrighted news on mailing lists.The proper way to do it is to post a brief snippet or summary, citing =the=20source, and then give a URL (or something comparable) where people can=20read the whole article or get more information on the subject.--=20Adam Bailey | Chicago, Illinois-=3D-=3D-=3D-=3D-=3D-=3D-=3D-=3D-| "Do not take life too seriously; adamb@tezcat.com | you will never get out of it alive." adamkb@aol.com | - Elbert HubbardFinger for PGP | http://www.tezcat.com/~adamb ------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name="C-Norman.eml"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Description: C-Norman.eml (Internet E-Mail Message)Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="C-Norman.eml"Received: from relay3.UU.NET (relay3.UU.NET [192.48.96.8])by tower.itis.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id QAA08204for < dekat@itis.com >; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 16:14:07 -0500 (CDT)Received: from honor.greatcircle.com by relay3.UU.NET with ESMTP=20(peer crosschecked as: honor.greatcircle.com [198.102.244.44])id SNdido18343; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:12:58 -0400 (EDT)Received: (majordom@localhost) by honor.greatcircle.com =(8.8.5/Honor-Lists-970308-1) id MAA13389 for list-managers-outgoing; =Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:53:19 -0700 (PDT)Received: from shell7.ba.best.com (shell7.ba.best.com [206.184.139.138]) =by honor.greatcircle.com (8.8.5/Honor-970824-1) with ESMTP id MAA13380 =for < list-managers@GreatCircle.COM >; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:53:03 -0700 =(PDT)Received: (from cnorman@localhost) by shell7.ba.best.com (8.8.7/8.7.3) =id NAA24283; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 13:02:12 -0700 (PDT)Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 13:02:12 -0700 (PDT)Message-Id: < 199709222002.NAA24283@shell7.ba.best.com From: Cyndi Norman < cnorman@best.com To: dekat@itis.com CC: list-managers@GreatCircle.COM, In-reply-to: < 199709221659.LAA18196@tower.itis.com > ( dekat@itis.com Subject: Re: Posting Copyrighted News on a Mailing ListReply-to: cnorman@best.com Sender: list-managers-owner@GreatCircle.COM Precedence: bulkX-UIDL: a0a6a12d7a274f0c093e7da21202ff58All texts are copyrighted until they fall into the public domain, so Iwon't use the term "copyrighted" as you did to refer to published worksowned by a news agency.It is definately breaking copyright laws for anyone to post something =theydidn't write without either the permission of the copyright holder (theauthor unless stated otherwise...in the case of the news orgs, they are =thecopyright holders) or reposting that falls under "fair use." Fair use =isoften abused but generally means it's okay to quote small bits ofsomething.There are other exceptions in common practice. Like most people do notobject if you repost something they've written elsewhere if it's notpersonal. As long as you don't claim authorship. And of course you canquote someone's post in full if you are responding to it. The law here =issomewhat uncertain (and my knowledge of it even more uncertain).What is clear, however, is that news agencies get pretty pissed off iftheir articles are republished (taht includes usenet groups and mailinglists) without express permission. And the law is in their favor.The rule on my mailing list is no reprints of articles you didn't write,unless you get permission from the copyright holder (exceptions for =thingsthat are clearly announments, like info on conferences or new lists, ormessages that say, "please distribute this"). They must then state thatpermission in the first line of the post. When a message that violatesthis rule comes through anyway, I don't put it in the archives and Icontact the poster.I tell people they should summerize the article (and/or provide shortquotes) and then give a full reference to it. An on-line ref is evenbetter. Frankly, I don't worry about the "articles" that are only aparagraph or so long and have even sent some of those myself on =occaision.Everysoften you will get someone who constantly forwards posts from =othermailing lists as well as news agency items. That's when I really crackdown. I read them the riot act for copyright (and privacy, when itconcerns people's personal posts to other lists) infringement. I don'tthink I've ever failed to get someone to stop.I think it does enrich a list to have occainsional full reprints ofarticles so this strict policy of mine can put a damper on it. But I =thinkabout how much I'd hate it if *my* work got sent places without mypermission. There are times when bending (or breaking) the law is areasonable thing...this is not one of them.Hope this was helpful.Cyndi--=20_________________________________________________________________________=______"There's nothing wrong with me. Maybe there's Cyndi =Normansomething wrong with the universe." (ST:TNG) =__________________________________________________ =------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460Content-Type: application/octet-stream; name="CV-Rospach.eml"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Description: CV-Rospach.eml (Internet E-Mail Message)Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="CV-Rospach.eml"Received: from public.lists.apple.com (public.lists.apple.com =[17.254.0.151])by tower.itis.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id OAA21656for < dekat@itis.com >; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:57:04 -0500 (CDT)Received: from [17.219.12.99] (A17-219-12-99.apple.com [17.219.12.99])by public.lists.apple.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id MAA12334; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:56:39 -0700Message-Id: In-Reply-To: < 199709221659.LAA18196@tower.itis.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3D"us-ascii"Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 12:55:29 -0700To: < dekat@itis.com >, < list-managers@GreatCircle.COM From: Chuq Von Rospach < chuqui@plaidworks.com Subject: Re: Posting Copyrighted News on a Mailing ListX-UIDL: a679fa1d4896ccfc1a54b69a924aeaa7At 9:56 AM -0700 9/22/97, Katim S. Touray wrote:>i help run a mailing list and subscribers sometimes send in news items>culled from copyrighted sources, e.g. Reuters.We do not allow it. First time offenders get warned, multiple-offendersget nuked. It's not legal (it's always amusing to see the "do notredistribute...." footers show up on the mail), and I know of caseswhere lists have been shut down because they got nailed by the groupthe material's been grabbed from.chuq--Chuq Von Rospach ( chuq@apple.com ) Apple IS&T Mail List GnomePlaidworks Consulting ( chuqui@plaidworks.com ) =(< http://www.plaidworks.com/hockey/> +-+ The home for Hockey on the =net)------=_NextPart_000_01BCC7CC.B8EFA460--------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 04:58:11 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: please.....Message-ID: < 342784A3.3427BE66@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBarry Mahon wrote:> If you have access to Reuters, Xinhua, Pana, etc., as part of you day> to day work or your employer or school makes them available, you> should check whether you or your employer or your school has arranged> a right to re-distribute the information from those sources.> If they have not then you should not re-distribute items from any> copyright source to this list or any other. I know it is easy and I> know that some of you feel it is your right, but even if you feel you> are a poor, underprivileged, under informed, etc., individual you do> not have the right to (re)use other peoples intellectual property> without permission.I must say that while I have stopped redistributing copyrighted materialafter your first posting I do find this constant reminding ratherannoying.It would be stupid for me to go on the record for urging others tocontinue this practice, as it is technically illegal, but I think thefollowing should be noted.It is very common for college instructors to redistribute copyrightedmaterial that relate to their lectures in the form of photo-copies and Ithink I can say with some certainty, based on my own experience, thatover 90 percent of the time this is done without the requiredpermission. In these cases, the infringement of copyright laws is worsebecause the instructors, and by the extension the institutions theyrepresent, actually profit from this exercise because of the fees theycollect from students.In addition and on a more personal level, you will probably find thatmost of the activity on the photo-copying machines at your local libraryis also illegal since most people use them to make copies of copyrightedmaterial. Once again, most of the time you press the record button onyour VCR or your audio cassette recorder you are also conducting an actthat goes contrary to various copyright laws.I'm quite sure the companies you mentioned who own the copyrights to thematerial re-distributed here are far more worried about them beingfalsely copied or better yet used to make profits which is not the casehere.Remember, most people do not have access to the news wire stories beingreleased here as these stories are not widely distributed "legally".The point is simply that, like driving a car over the speed limit, weall do these things so please do us favour and let the issue go.If you find the practice distasteful you can either leave the forum ortake it up with the respective organisation who I'm sure will not havethe time to respond.Thanks,Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 11:44:51 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < 199709230952.LAA07002@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMr. Nordam,It is not just sports, don't you think? Danes jubilating when Germany losesa match is just a symptom. Danes cannot forgive Germans for the occupationof Denmark during the war, and perhaps this germanophobia even goes backfurther that that. Gambians behave, it seems, equally strangely towards theSenegalese. And it is not just since the Kukoi of 1981 and the subsequentConfederal set-up, as someone suggested. When a former Senegalese financeminister visited Gambia, I think in 1967 or 68, he made some comments (cananyone recall or have records of what exactly it was he said) thatinfuriated members of the Black Brotherhood organization. [There was atthis time a cross-section of high school students which became radicalizedas a consequence of the anti-colonial struggle in Guinea-Bissau, themilititantism of the Black Panthers, and the student revolt against the warin Vietnam]. They staged a demonstration during Seng's (former PresidentLeopold Senghore) visit, clashed with the police and burnt the Senegaleseflag. Anti-Senegalese feelings amongst the urban youth surged since then.(perhaps these sentiments were lingering amongst the Gambian clerical classsince the religious wars during the last decades of the last century).However, young Gambians everywhere, seem to believe themselves hipper thanother fellow West Africans. They do not just call Malians, Ghanaians andeven Nigerians names; they for some strange reason/s feel themselvessomewhat superior. Maybe this is some mechanism compensating for theirignorance, poverty, and perhaps "smallness".Best regards,Modou Sidibeh.----------> Från: Asbjørn Nordam < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: SV: SeneGambian Affairs> Datum: den 22 september 1997 09:23> Sorry, but I will just say that when it comes to sport you can> expect things like that. We danes like it very much every time the> germans are beaten in football. No matter who do it, if they just do it.> Asbjørn Nordam> > Fra: Badara Joof[SMTP: Joof@winhlp.no > > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Sendt: 18. september 1997 17:49> > Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > Emne: RE: SeneGambian Affairs> >> > I could remember The African Nation Cup footbal> > tournnament orgainized in Egypt (1986)?, 99% of the Gambian population> > was very happy when Senegal was eliminated by Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory> > Coast).> > I found it very silly, we are more than neigbours, these two countries> > were divided because of colonialism, but if not it was one country.> > Buharry.> >------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 11:11:44 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows DownMessage-ID: < 199709230952.LAA06996@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello!!!!I am around indeed. I guess some may have concluded that there simply istoo little time to devote to "talking" at the moment. Other things arekeeping me preoccupied. it has become more and more difficult to have to gothrough scores of mails every week. Nevertheless, it is of some importanceto have a constant feel of the ideas in currency. Unfortunately, I've cometo appreciate the weaknesses and strengths of the list and have wanted tomake comments to that effect, but I am unable to find time. I think thediscussion on the Ahmaddiya, for instance, needed to be expanded and theimplications of the Gambian state's attempt to desecularise itselfthoroughly discussed. [Think of this: the leader of the separatist movementin the Casamance is a catholic priest. The Mourides in the holy town ofTouba are becomming more and more powerful. They are not only one of thewealthiest sects in Africa, they will soon open an Islamic university, anairport, and a tv-station; they are already a state within a state, and anygovernment in Senegal which fails to obtain their blessing can hardlysurvive. The policies of the governemnt in Gambia seem to be alienating thenon-muslim population, even as the war goes on in Casamance. Can this notspell a nightmare scenario?].¤¤ Monogamy may be boring for some. The Islamic solution has gone roundthe problem by allowing up to four wives?¤¤There also seems to be an info. lag about the Senegambian condition.Trade has resumed and the transGambia crossing is as busy as ever, but notwithout a price tag for the Gambia. The Gambian delegation that negotiatedthe resumption of trade and transport made concessions to the Senegalese.The reasons are still a mystery! They reduced the tariff for all(?) kindsof Senegalese-owned vehicles using the ferries and revenue lost iscalculated to be 600.000 dalasi a month (or 7.2 million annually!). Thegovernment spent some 400,000 dalasis on the July 22 celebrations but manyuncertificated teachers have still not received their salaries for themonth of August.With time on my side, I will surely contribute the little I can to thediscussions. Keep up the good work down there.Modou sidibeh.----------> Från: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economies Slows Down> Datum: den 21 september 1997 10:29> I think we ought to revisit the debate between Agriculture versus> Information Technology in the Gambia ... won't you say?> Where are Momodous Buharry and Sidibeh????> Also, whatever happened to the Gambia Shadow List members...Pa Musa and> Co. in the Gambia? In black American english (slang) we say: Wha'Zup????> Have a nice weekend...well, what's left of it anyway.> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ======================================================================> ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 10:54:24 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: ASJanneh@aol.com Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: please.....Message-ID: < 34279FE0.2189@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit ASJanneh@aol.com wrote:> Barry:> perhaps you should tell some of us what laws, regulations, etc. we have> broken by redistributing news and information to Gambia-l.Reuters, Pana, etc., have created the news items - even though the itemsare facts, e.g that an incident took place in the Casamance, the act ofcreating the news item is an intellectual effort and under the laws ofthe country of origin of Reuters (the UK) for example, it is copyright.The fact that you are in the USA does not matter, copyright is aninternational law. Unless you have specific permission you are notauthorised to re-distribute it. Gambia-l is a mailing list offered bythe U.Washington as a service - they cannot authorise re-distributionunless they have specific permission, which is unlikely. It is almostimpossible for the U.Washington to 'police' the list but I am sure thatthe 'small print' of the U. Washington guidelines for mailing listsprohibits re-distribution of copyright material, or it should, becauseif not the U.Washington runs the risk of being prosecuted.> What do you know about the arrangements some of our institutions have with the various wire> services? Do you know much about the AOL contract / user guidelines? If so,> please let us know.I am not familiar with the arrangements for individual institutions, howcould I be. That is why I mentioned that perhaps your employer orinstitution has rights (for example the Chamber of Commerce). I wouldsay that in my experience owners of intellectual property such asReuters, do not usually give a 'blank cheque' to those who receive andpay for their services, allowing them to re-distribute it at will. Themost they usually allow is distribution within the organisation or tothe members of the Chamber of Commerce. I would be AMAZED if AOL hasrights that allow any user of AOL to re-distribute. Think about it, ifReuters allowed that how could they sell their services to otherpeople??If you would like to post a copy of the AOL guidelines on the list orsend me them as a mail I will be pleased to comment on them. Similarlyif the list moderators care to distribute the U.Washington guidelinesand the Chamber of Commerce people could distribute their permissions,then we would all be aware of what we can or cannot do.Sorry for the long reply, this is a serious matter. As I said there aremoves in the US Congress to heavily restrict use of the Internet as away of avoiding the 'piracy' that intellectual property owners claim isgoing on on the Net. Would you prefer to have your whole usagerestricted??Bye, Barry------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 9:08:15 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: dekat@itis.com, Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < TFSHFVFU@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableDr KatimI respectfully disagree with the threat to the existence of the forum =20because we are NOT getting any monetary compensation when we email it or =20==20forward it to our friends=2E If I am wrong I stand corrected=2E=2E=2E=2EAgain I reiterate As long as we are NOT SELLING the material and there =20is financial gains for Gambia L (of course the words have to be slightly =20amended -not word for word- to avoid problems) we have nothing to fear=2E =20==20It is a free country and our rights are also protected=2EPeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: dekat@itis=2EcomSent: Tuesday, September 23, 1997 8:40 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Copyright issues =2E=2E=2E<< File: JP-MILLER=2EEML >> << File: ME-TAYLOR=2EEML >> << File: =20M-NOLAN=2EEML >> << File: A-BAILEY=2EEML >> << File: C-NORMAN=2EEML >> <=< =20File: CV-ROSPACH=2EEML >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Hi folks,=20i'm writing to say a few things about the debate posting copyrightedmaterial on Gambia-l=2E but first, i'd like to say that i'm far from alawyer, and have no technical background on these matters=2E what i know =20==20isthat the issue of copyright can be pretty fuzzy, especially as regards =20theInternet=2E this situation, as confusing as it is, stems from nothing =20otherthan the fact that copyright laws predate the Internet, and further did =20notforsee it=2E the situation is pretty much like the fact that the bazookawasn't around when our ancestors were inventing all our local "jujus"against guns!anyway, i think a lot of people are motivated by a keen desire to helpothers keep informed=2E in a situation where most of us are scattered allover the world, such gestures mean a lot=2E they keep us connected, so tospeak, to each other and The Gambia=2E for this reason, i've tend tobelieving that a posting once in a while doesn't do any harm=2E this isespecially so given that the person posting the material is not making =20anymoney from it, is not depriving the news agency revenue (because very fewof us would have bought the news feed anyway), and if anything, is =20helpingthe wire services out by informing list subscribers of the services theyoffer=2E soft advertising, if you will=2Ebut it seems that all the good intentions in the world do not necessarilymean that one couldn't possibly be in violation of the law; either it'sletter, or spirit=2E to help us clarify the issues, and avoid all thename-calling, i sent out enquiries about the issue=2E my first e-mail was=20==20toa mailing list of mailing list managers, and simply asked what therethoughts were on the issue=2E i was impressed by the volume of response tomy enquiry, demonstrating how sensitive the issue is=2E so i guess thedebate on Gambia-l is not atypical, and we shouldn't feel out order=2E =20theseissues provoke a lot of passion=2Ei'm attaching all responses i've received so far to this e-mail=2E themajority of sentiments and opinions on the issue side with Barry=2E that =20==20is,unless you are explicitly permitted to do so, it is a violation ofcopyright laws to post news articles verbatim=2E moreover, some listmanagers have removed people from lists for repeated violations ofcopyright laws=2E worse, it seems that the practice can jeopardize theexistence of a mailing list=2Egiven the above circumstances, i suggest that we refrain from postingcopyrighted material word for word on our list=2E in the event that you =20comeacross something you want to share with us, please point to it's locationon the Internet by reference to its' URL, or the Web site it's found at=2Ealternatively, seek clearance from the Webmaster of the Website you foundit before you send it out=2E and even then, i would further suggest that =20youappend the clearance to the end of the material sent out=2Eit seems that it's O=2EK=2E to summarize a news item, and send it out=2E i==20thinkthis would be great because not only would you be conforming with the =20law,but you also would be saving some people a lot of time=2E those who aresatisfied with the summary would be saved the trouble of reading the =20wholearticle=2E i'm mean what can i do about the killing in Cassamance; whether10 or 20 people are killed in an ambush?let me also say that while the above suggestion might sound a littlerestrictive, i profer it in the best interest of the list=2E it is going =20==20tobe awfully difficult to defend a position where the sentiment on the listis a 'damn the torpedoes' mentatility=2E we'd have no one to blame butourselves if the list gets shut down=2Efurther, we must realize that our list is run out of an educationalinstitution, namely the Univ=2E of Washington, Seattle=2E i'm sure theywouldn't appreciate the thought, talk less the deed, of blatantly =20violatingcopyright laws on a list run from there=2Ethe second enquiry i sent out on the issue was to a Reuters employee i =20metat an Internet Expo in Chicago a few months back=2E i haven't heard from =20==20heryet but in the event i do, i'll relay whatever the word is to you=2Ehaving started this e-mail with a rather long preamble, i will now let =20youread the feed-back i got from the list managers mailing list=2Eand have a great day!Katimps: please pardon any typos!**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2EEast Tower, Suite 550Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938Internet: http://www=2Enusacc=2Eorg/ **************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 9:13:24 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu, Subject: RE: please.....Message-ID: < TFSHHOYG@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableLet me add what I was told by our legal deptFor personal use only and not for resale and as long as there are no =20money exchange or transactions documented purposely for financial gain =20you can get away with it=2ESecondly by putting it on the internet you are asking for distribution =20indirectly anyway!!Just a point of observationHabib-----Original Message-----From: barry=2Emahon@ci=2Erech=2EluSent: Tuesday, September 23, 1997 8:41 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: please=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--ASJanneh@aol=2Ecom wrote:> Barry:> perhaps you should tell some of us what laws, regulations, etc=2E we have> broken by redistributing news and information to Gambia-l=2EReuters, Pana, etc=2E, have created the news items - even though the itemsare facts, e=2Eg that an incident took place in the Casamance, the act ofcreating the news item is an intellectual effort and under the laws ofthe country of origin of Reuters (the UK) for example, it is copyright=2EThe fact that you are in the USA does not matter, copyright is aninternational law=2E Unless you have specific permission you are notauthorised to re-distribute it=2E Gambia-l is a mailing list offered bythe U=2EWashington as a service - they cannot authorise re-distributionunless they have specific permission, which is unlikely=2E It is almostimpossible for the U=2EWashington to 'police' the list but I am sure thatthe 'small print' of the U=2E Washington guidelines for mailing listsprohibits re-distribution of copyright material, or it should, becauseif not the U=2EWashington runs the risk of being prosecuted=2E> What do you know about the arrangements some of our institutions have =20withthe various wire> services? Do you know much about the AOL contract / user guidelines? =20Ifso,> please let us know=2EI am not familiar with the arrangements for individual institutions, howcould I be=2E That is why I mentioned that perhaps your employer orinstitution has rights (for example the Chamber of Commerce)=2E I wouldsay that in my experience owners of intellectual property such asReuters, do not usually give a 'blank cheque' to those who receive andpay for their services, allowing them to re-distribute it at will=2E Themost they usually allow is distribution within the organisation or tothe members of the Chamber of Commerce=2E I would be AMAZED if AOL hasrights that allow any user of AOL to re-distribute=2E Think about it, ifReuters allowed that how could they sell their services to otherpeople??If you would like to post a copy of the AOL guidelines on the list orsend me them as a mail I will be pleased to comment on them=2E Similarlyif the list moderators care to distribute the U=2EWashington guidelinesand the Chamber of Commerce people could distribute their permissions,then we would all be aware of what we can or cannot do=2ESorry for the long reply, this is a serious matter=2E As I said there aremoves in the US Congress to heavily restrict use of the Internet as away of avoiding the 'piracy' that intellectual property owners claim isgoing on on the Net=2E Would you prefer to have your whole usagerestricted??Bye, Barry**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2EEast Tower, Suite 550Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938Internet: http://www=2Enusacc=2Eorg/ **************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 9:51:48 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fyiMessage-ID: < TFSHURTU@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableUpdate info on CasamancefyiDAKAR (September 23, 1997 09:04 a=2Em=2E EDT) - Senegalese troops killed at==20least 15 separatist rebels in the southern Casamance province, an =20informed military source said here Tuesday amid fears of escalating =20violence=2ESenegalese soldiers encircled and shelled a rebel base at Santhiaba =20Mandjack, close to the border with Guinea-Bissau, for four hours, the =20source said, without giving details of when the operation took place=2EThe army launched a major operation in the province, largely separated =20from the rest of the West African country by the nation of Gambia, since =20rebels killed 26 soldiers in an attack Aug=2E 19=2ERenewed fighting in the past five weeks has raised fears of the collapse =20of a cease-fire signed in December 1995 between Dakar and the Casamance =20Movement of Democratic Forces led by Father Diamacoune Senghor, but some =20sources blame breakaway rebel forces=2EA correspondent for the independent daily "Su Quotidian" wrote of carnage =20==20when he accompanied the troops in the attack, which took place on an =20unspecified date after the rebel base was spotted by a military plane=2E"In the rebel base, about two kilometers (a mile and a half) from the =20command post, bodies were visibly blown apart, suspended from trees, torn =20==20limb from limb like puppets," he reported=2E "The base was set ablaze, men=20==20were dying like flies=2E It was horrific, it was hell=2E"**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2EEast Tower, Suite 550Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938Internet: http://www=2Enusacc=2Eorg/ **************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 11:55:28 -0400 (EDT)From: njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: African Women Global Network International Conference (fwd)Message-ID: < 199709231555.LAA17620@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">To: gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU, >Subject: African Women Global Network International Conference>Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 16:08:50 CDT>From: Ndella Njie < ndella@iastate.edu >AFRICAN WOMEN GLOBAL NETWORK (AWOGNet)>Presents>THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE>ON>WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY & DEVELOPMENT>The first International and Annual Conference of The African Women Global>Network (AWOGNet) is scheduled for April 10-11, 1998 at 3110 Olentangy Road,>Columbus, OH 43202. Columbus, Ohio. There will be two pre-conference>workshops on April 9, 1998>Conference Goals: 1. To promote and build a network of knowledge>sources 1. Technology especially as they affect women in development; 2.>To share and exchange information and understanding on on-going efforts;>3. To explore barriers for unmet technology needs (in theory and>practice) for women in different communities; and 4. To educate>Institutions, NGOs (Non Governmental Organizations) and others regarding>these issues.>We expect hundreds of scholars from the United States and Africa, as well as>from Europe, and Asia to attend and make formal presentations. Sessions will>focus on a wide range of subjects that relate to Women in Development and>Technology.>The Conference hotel is the Ramada University Hotel and Conference Center in>Columbus Ohio. The address is 3110 Olentangy Road, Columbus, OH 43202. Tel:>(614) 267-7461, fax: (614) 263-5299. The room rates are $69.00/night for any>of the rooms (plus tax of 15.75%). The hotel will guarantee these convention>rates only until March 30, 1998.>Mail your registration today! Preregistration forms must be received by>February 4 , 1998. Registration materials received after February 28>will not be processed. Participants whose materials do not arrive by that>date will be required to register and pay on-site fees in Columbus.>We urge the International Travellers especially to make their your>travel and hotel reservations early to avoid unexpected delays with the>US. Embassy. Travellers must comply with the Immigration requirements of>the area.>CALL FOR PAPERS! CALL FOR PAPERS! CALL FOR PAPERS!>AFRICAN WOMEN GLOBAL NETWORK (AWOGNet)>Presents>THE FIRST INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON>"WOMEN IN TECHNOLOGY & DEVELOPMENT">When: April 9-11 1998>Where: Ohio State University - The Ramada University Hotel and Conference>Center>Sponsors: AWOGNet - The Center For African Studies> University Technology Services>Co-Sponsors: Office of Minority Affairs; Office of International Education;>Midwest Universities for International Activities - MUCIA Global>Conference Focus: Information/Communication Technologies>Papers submitted for this conference will focus on the Social, Political,>Economic, and Cultural influences of Information and Communication>Technologies especially as they relate to the Education of Women and Children>in Africa, and Capacity Building in African Nations.>Tracks:* Please see the AWOGNet Web Page: http://www.osu.edu/org/awognet/ >for details. The three major tracts are summarized below>1. Learning at a Distance> The three "As" - Affordability, Availability, Access>2. Socio/Cultural Implications of the New Media> New ways of communicating, Drivers and Barriers>3. The Influence Scope and Limits of The Internet/Web> Internet/Web - For Whom? Globalization or Balkanization, Africa's> special case>Dead Line for Papers: December 19, 1997; Responses: by January 19, 19>Papers should be sent to: AWOGNet, Center for African Studies, The Ohio>State University, 314 Oxley Hall, 1712 Neil Avenue, Columbus, Ohio>43210-1219, USA. Phone: (614) 292-5901; Fax: (614) 292-4273; email:>African Women Global Network (AWOGNet)>First International Conference on Women in Technology and Development>Track Descriptions>The AWOGNet Program Committee invites you to submit a presentation proposal>for the first International Conference on "Women in Technology and>Development">We seek presenters from Institutions of Higher Learning, NGOs (Non>Governmental Organizations) and Professionals. We are particularly>interested in technology issues that relate to women of African decent.>While the following descriptions suggest ideas for topics, they are not>all-inclusive. So you can choose a topic, as well as choose your own>format of presentation, whether it is the traditional lecture mode, a>non-traditional mode, a panel discussion, or another format for sharing>your ideas or experiences. If you choose a panel mode, we would like to>have names of your panelists, their topics, and their papers.> Proposal Deadline December 19, 1997>Track 1 Learning at a Distance>In this increasingly complex world, what are the most important issues we can>address with new forms of learning, especially when the learning occurs>at a distance? The emphasis here is on how developing countries can afford>Distance Education. More at risk are women and children, but do they need>it, how will it be made available and what mode of access is best for>them? How will these new technologies and the changing learning>paradigms, change institutions in the Developing countries? What National>and or institutional policy changes need to take place in the Developing>countries in order to ensure that new learning paradigms can be adopted?>Are there business and funding models that can be used to create>sustainable, scaleable, and affordable access strategies>to these new instructional technologies?>This track will seek papers that address such questions as: If Developing>countries are to create Communities of Learners and are expected to meet>the surging demand for education, can they device appropriate technology>transfer and in what mode? Can we apply our ability to adapt, innovate,>and collaborate in new and challenging ways? How should we re-engineer or>redesigned our institutions of learning to better serve today's students?>Is this a sure way to bridge the widening gap between the Developed and>the Developing Countries? Since implementing new technologies can strain>existing and shallow resources of Developing countries, will this>further the imbalance between the Developing Countries' expectations and>ability to deliver?>What are the effective support models for faculty who want to apply Distance>Learning technology to curriculum development? Are there necessary>organizational forms that have been developed to promote technology in the>teaching and learning environment for the Developing Countries?>How can we meet the ever increasing demand for technology support? What>resources should Developing countries put into development, training, and>retraining? What models of partnership and leverage have succeeded in>increasing the quality of Distance Education. What values are added to>learning? What changes are expected in years to come?>Track 2 Socio/Cultural Implication of the New Media>It is almost imperative that strategic partnerships and alliances are now>more of a necessity in Developing countries than in Developed countries>especially in the areas of information and communication technologies. In>the advanced countries, economic pressures, new opportunities,>interdependent relationships, and resource leveraging are some of the>driving forces that create unique partnership opportunities. But can>Developing countries capitalize on their current positions>(socio/economic barriers, cultural preferences and enormous debt to>International agencies, poor infrastructural developments etc.) by>forming new partnerships and devising ingenious ways to overcome being>trapped in poverty and underdevelopment? If so, with whom can they associate?>Who is in a position to form new alliances with Developing Countries?>This track will seek papers addressing questions such as: What are the key>cultural and socio/economic barriers towards the creation and application of>the new Information and Communication Media? What are the obstacles to>technological innovation and how can they be overcome? How have the developed>countries overcome similar or different barriers and harnessed technological>applications that have solved similar problems? Can these applications be>transferred appropriately to Developing nations ? Can the application of new>technologies, or the use of established technologies be effected in>Developing countries. Are there innovative ways, to enable our Nations to>operate more efficiently, help women and children to learn more>effectively, enhance communications across the globe, and improve many>fundamental services such as health, Environmental, etc. How do>Developing Countries form and maintain partnerships? What makes a>partnership successful? What can help make a partnership work as a true>alliance, not merely as a merger or hostile takeover? Can partners also>compete? Can the Developing countries really be equal partners?>Track 3 The Influence Scope and Limits of the Internet/Web>The Internet and the World Wide Web have shrunk the world by enabling>electronic communication and other forms of virtual associations. Network>communications has become a cornerstone technology for shrinking the map and>creating Global Units for Education, Communication, Commerce and so forth.>Furthermore, the potential of networked information for supporting>institutional teaching, learning, scholarship, and research needs is>enormous. In the developed Countries, Networked information has become>the focal point for different types of interdisciplinary activities, from>intellectual collaborations, service synergy, and organizational>alliances to corporate and industrial alliances. Yet, the Developing>countries seem to remain on the periphery. Full participation of>Developing Countries in this Global economy remains a critical piece of>the puzzle for really arriving at the ultimate Global Communities.>This track will seek papers that address such questions as: For whom is the>highly publicized Information Super Highway? Have the Internet and the World>Wide Web widened the gap between the technology haves and Technology>Have-Nots, the technology rich and the technology poor? Where and how do>Developing countries begin to build the necessary Information and>Communication network infrastructure? How can they take advantage of>these new capabilities and services? How can Developing countries effect>the application of these new technologies, or established technologies>to the benefit of women and Children? How can Developing countries best>address issues that are organizational, technological, and information>dimensions of networked information? In the Developing countries, how>will policy decisions, and issues of information creation, organization,>discovery, retrieval, and ownership, the networked information>environment; access and fair use issues be addressed?>REGISTRATION Information>Pre- Registration>AWOGNet Members $55.00>AWOGNet Non-members $100.00>Students $20.00>AWOGNet Workshops:>$30.00 each (The two Workshops cost a total of $50.00). Workshops are on a>first come, first served basis>AWOGNet Banquet $25.00, members; and $35.00, non members; $10.00 for Stude>On-Site Registration>AWOGNet Members $60.00; AWOGNet Non-members $110; Students $25.00>Please send checks to The Ohio State University/AWOGNet at AWOGNet,>Center for>African Studies, The Ohio State University, 314 Oxley Hall, 1712 Neil Avenue,>Columbus, Ohio 43210-1219, USA>Registration Form>Name _______________________________________>Address ______________________________________>City _________________________________________>State _________ Zip _______________ ________>Country ______________________________>E-Mail ________________________________________>Affiliation _____________________________________>Office Telephone ________________________________>Discipline _____________________________________>Region/Country of Interest _________________________>WORKSHOPS>The Participants:>Anyone with interest in any of the above themes is welcomed to>participate in this workshop, after registration and paying nominal fees.>Fees & Registration:>------------------->Registration fee/s for AWOGNet Workshop/s $30.00 each (The two Workshops>cost a total of $50.00)>If you are registering within the United States, for the Workshops, please>contact Ms. Lois Ann McAdoo, at the University Technology Services, Ohio>State University, phone (614) 292-5901. Otherwise, please send your>checks to The Ohio State University/AWOGNet, AWOGNet, Center for African>Studies, The Ohio State University, 314 Oxley Hall, 1712 Neil Avenue,>Columbus, Ohio 43210-1219, USA>Morning Workshop: AWOGShop1>Introduction to Internet Services> How do you surf the Internet? What kinds of software do you need? How> do you get on-line and up-to-date? Your will discover the answers> to these essential questions and more during morning, hands-on> workshop. Don't miss this fabulous opportunity to be on the> cutting-edge of technology.> Dates & Times:> Thursday April 9, 1998> 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.> Place:> The Ohio State University> 345 Central Classrooms> 2009 Millikin Road> Columbus, Ohio 43210> Instructors:> Dr. Egondu Onyejekwe, UTS Director, Emerging Technologies> Michael Fulmer, Customer Support, UTS> Richard Wofford, Macintosh Technical Support, UTS> Topics:> An introduction to Internet services covering:> Macintosh Fundamentals> Sending Electronic Mail> Reading Newsgroups> Using Electronic Reference Works> Using Web Browsers> Designing Web Pages> Admission:> Class is limited to 30 students. No prior experience>needed.>Afternoon Workshop: AWOGShop2>Enriching the Classroom with Distance Learning Resources>Those who teach in Africa and about Africa, as well as those who have>interest in Africa's Development efforts will find this workshop very>informative. It should engage researchers, teachers, NGOs and the general>public on what resources can be used to reach students at a distance,>especially in rural communities. It is also a very informative workshop>on what is available on the Internet, and the World Wide Web, especially>those related to Africa. It illustrates how to locate such materials,>and how they could be used for acquiring accurate and up-to-date>information about Africa.>Dates & Times:> Thursday April 9, 1998> 1:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.> Place:> The Ohio State University> 120 Baker Systems> 1971 Neil Avenue> Columbus, Ohio 43210>Instructors:> Dr. Bob Dixon, Senior Engineer, University Technology Services> Dr. Egondu Onyejekwe, UTS Director, Emerging Technologies>Topics:> An introduction to different Distance Education Delivery>Media> I/P Video> Compressed Digital Video> Electronic Messaging> The World Wide Web> Accessing Educational Resources for Teaching about Africa> Admission:> Class is limited to 50 students. No prior experience>needed.>Egondu (Ego) Rosemary Onyejekwe Ph.D. Phone: (614) 292-5901>Director, Emerging Technologies>University Technology Services Fax: (614) 292-7081>445 Baker Systems Engineering>The Ohio State University>1971 Neil Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 E-mail: onyejekwe.2@osu.edu >Web Addresses: http://www.osu.edu/org/awognet/ >-----------------------------END OF MESSAGE------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 19:01:57 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)Message-ID: <01BCC853.71C97480@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCC853.71DA3D60"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCC853.71DA3D60Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Ghanim!Thanks very much for your response! It turns out that BARRY MAHON is =exactly what he was protesting that he wasn't: a Trouble Maker.If he is =on the PAYROLL of Reuters or Pana or whatever News Organisation he is =part-timing for as an Intellectual Property Policeman,he would be well =advised to register himself to another Chat Group and leave our this =tiny and friendly Gambian group in peace.I believe Mr.Touray is a very smart Gambian,but I found it profoundly =disturbing that at time when he was belittling the significance of =KNOWING that 10 or 20 people are ambushed in Cassamance,he was giving =too much time on allaying the fears and petty moral concerns of someone =(Barry Mahon) who has contributed almost nothing to the issues that are =discussed here on the list.Barry should and must not be given the =impression that he has the slightest moral authority to tell us what to =do or what not to do.If he is that much in psychological need of being a =head master,he should build himself a school somewhere in the United =Kingdom,not far from the Reuters Headquarters,and teach British children =how morally reprehensible it is to Redistribute information collected by =Reuters without first getting clearance from its headquaters.For us(SeneGambians and friends of SeneGambia) to know the blood of how =many of our brethren was senselessly spilled in Cassamance carries a far =more moral weight and cannot even be compared to the negligible risk we =run by making such an information available for free.But someone like =Barry would neither be able to grasp or feel that,would he?!Regards Bassss!=20------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 12:12:57 -0400 (EDT)From: njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fw: Intn'l African Student Assoc. Newsletter seekingsubmissions(fwd)Message-ID: < 199709231612.MAA29471@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">---------->> From: jacqueline onyejiaka < jxo3650@UTARLG.UTA.EDU >> To: jnyamwan@sophia.smith.edu; >> Subject: IASA Newsletter seeking submissions(fwd)>> Date: Monday, September 22, 1997 1:10 PM>>>>>>>>>> *PLS POST TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES*>>>>>> IASA- The International African Students Association Newsletter>> is seeking contributions.>>>> IASA is currently in the process of trying to put together a>> newsletter that can be distributed to students in schools and campuses>> through out the country. The magazine will feature stories about african>> students and how they are coping with life in a foreign land. Their>> joys, their woes, their achievements and most of all their hopes and>> asipirations.>> You have any stories, poems, statistics or anecdotes that you>> think might be of interest to other african students pls do not hesitate>> to share it. We want to know what matters to you, your views on current>> events back home, what you think our role as students can or should be>> in the struggle. We want to know about your particular struggles, are>> there things you wish you had known become you went to your current>> college, are there things that you have discovered that might have made>> a difference in hind sight...Are you involved in any projects>> either here or at home that is making a difference, do you know someone>> who is? Pls let us know. If you are an artist, draw, doddle, write poems,>> short plays etc we would also like to hear from you.>>>> Guidelines:>> preferably a student>> essays between 300 and 550 words>> poems no more than 30 lines>> artwork must be in black & white and fit standard 8 "11 paper>> deadline for submissions- October 31, 1997>>>> For more info pls contact:>>>> Jacqueline Onyejiaka @ 817 272 6771 or jxo3650@utarlg.uta.edu >>or Violet Baffour - Vbaffour@bennett1.bennett.edu >>>> or mail articles to>>>> P.O Box 191489>> Arlington, TX 76019>>>>>>------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 11:20:00 -0500 (EST)From: Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: please.Message-ID: < 196CBF33BA@scholar.wabash.edu MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITGuys,Gambia-l is a discussion forum where people bring forth issues thatare of concern to them. We may not agree with everyone's opinion butwe should not tell anyone to leave the list because his comments areirritaing us.Ousman------------------------------Date: 23 Sep 1997 16:40:27 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: HEALTH-ETHICS: US Medical Experiments in Third World AssailedMessage-ID: < 1094770591.583358624@inform-bbs.dk Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 18-Sep-97 ***Title: HEALTH-ETHICS: US Medical Experiments in Third World AssailedBy Jim LobeWASHINGTON, Sep 18 (IPS) - The most influential medical journal inthe United States has assailed as unethical, US-funded medicalexperiments on HIV-infected women in the Third World.A blistering editorial in this week's edition of the NewEngland Journal of Medicine compared ongoing experiments in Asia,Africa and the Caribbean with the notorious Tuskegee study, agovernment-funded project in which poor African-American men withsyphilis were studied over four decades without being providedtreatment.Only four months ago, President Bill Clinton officiallyapologised to the five remaining survivors among the 412 Tuskegeemen and their families, insisting that the study, which ended inthe face of public protest in 1972, was ''clearly racist.''The editor of the Journal of Medicine editorial, Dr. MarciaAngell, wrotethat ongoing HIV research in the Third World was similar to theTuskegee scandal.''The fact remains that many studies are done in the ThirdWorld that simply could not be done in the countries sponsoringthe work,'' Angell declared. ''It seems as if we have not comevery far from Tuskegee after all.''The White House Thursday rejected her analogy, calling it''unfortunate and untrue.'' Spokesman Mike McCurry said theClinton administration ''is very confident that the ethical reviewof these experiments has been done with a high sense of moralpurpose, and that the ultimate objective...is to protect millionsof children.''The specific focus of the Journal's editorial was a series ofexperiments in 15 countries on the use of the anti-AIDS drug AZTin preventing the transmission of the human immunodeficiency virus(HIV) from pregnant women to their infants. The U.S. governmentfunded nine of the studies of more than 12,000 women through itsNational Institute of Health (NIH) and the Centers for DiseaseControl and Prevention (CDC).The 15 countries included in the study Cote d'Ivoire, Uganda,Tanzania, South Africa, Malawi, Thailand, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso,Zimbabwe, Kenya and the Dominican Republic.In these experiments, the women were divided into controlgroups, one of which received a placebo - a medication which isknown to have no effect on their condition but which isadministered to compare the effectiveness of the medication beingtested.Other groups were given varying dosages of AZT, a veryexpensive medication which is known to reduce the transmission ofHIV to infants by as much as two-thirds. Extended use of AZT isnow considered standard treatment in the United States.The controversy underscores the ethics of using a placebo inthe experiment when the effectiveness of AZT is already well-established. Previous studies have shown that 25 percent of babiesborn to HIV-infected women will contract the virus. AZT treatmentreduces that percentage to eight percent or lower.The Health Research Group of the consumer association 'PublicCitizen', which first raised the issue earlier this year, chargedthat about 1,000 children born to the placebo group will contractHIV and probably die, and that the doctors who conducted theexperiment violated their ethical obligation to these women bydenying them AZT.Their charges were endorsed by Angell in her article. The basicethical principle at stake, she wrote, is: ''when effectivetreatment exists, a placebo may not be used. Only when there is noknown effective treatment is it ethical to compare a potential newtreatment with a placebo.''This principle was codified in the Declaration of Helsinki ofthe World Health Organisation (WHO) in 1964 when it decreed that''in any medical study, every patient - including those of acontrol group, if any - should be assured of the best provendiagnostic and therapeutic method.''Defenders of the current research argue that the ''best''method is simply not available in most of the developing worldbecause of the great costs involved.''The '076' (AZT-based) regimen, which is the standard of carein the developed world, is not feasible for poorer nations,''according to a joint statement released by the NIH and the CDCthis week. ''This is the fundamental fact which brought about theinternational call (by WHO) for research on alternativeapproaches.''''Developing nations are seeking a lower-cost and lessintensive intervention ...to help prevent mother-to-infant HIVtransmission,'' the two institutes argued, noting that the placebocontrol was chosen by poor countries themselves because ''it isthe only approach that can be expected to produce a sufficientlyclear response, in a reasonable time period, to the questions thatmust be answered: is the intervention safe and effective, and isit feasible in the developing world?''''People are doing these studies in poor countries because theycanget away with it there,'' countered Dr. Stephen Bezruchka of theinternational health programme of the University of Washington inSeattle. ''They are not acceptable here.''Critics of the experiments agree that researchers could addressthe ethical problem by providing longer and shorter AZT treatmentto different groups, particularly in light of evidence dating backto 1994 when these studies began.More than one million children throughout the world have beeninfected with HIV through mother-to-infant transmission and WHOprojections say a total of five to 10 million children - the vastmajority in poor countries - will become infected in this decade.What also concerns Angell is that the HIV research is beingdefended in much the same way as the Tuskegee study in which thesubjects were denied the best known treatment for syphilis.Supporters of the study argued that the subjects probably wouldnot have been treated anyway and that the study was important formedical knowledge. (END/IPS/jl/mk/97)Origin: ROMAWAS/HEALTH-ETHICS/------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 12:43:02 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)Message-ID: < TFSKBDPE@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableBasssI will finalize this issue with a typical wollof proverb=2EHam na wai amoul HamHam=2EHe knows but he does not have the knowledge=2EMany people do not know there is a difference between Ham (knowing) and =20HamHam (knowledge)We know the difference=2EWe in Gambia-l are NOT doing any thing illegal so we have nothing to =20fear=2EBarry has a very point to make but all he had to do is sincerely advise =20us that we should put our source at the end or beginning of the article =20(per our Lawyers in the legal dept)=2EI hope that clears the air so let us proceed even with Barry =2EAll are =20welcomed=2EPeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2EqaSent: Tuesday, September 23, 1997 12:09 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: RE: please=2E(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Mr=2EGhanim!Thanks very much for your response! It turns out that BARRY MAHON isexactly what he was protesting that he wasn't: a Trouble Maker=2EIf he is =20==20onthe PAYROLL of Reuters or Pana or whatever News Organisation he ispart-timing for as an Intellectual Property Policeman,he would be welladvised to register himself to another Chat Group and leave our this tiny =20==20andfriendly Gambian group in peace=2EI believe Mr=2ETouray is a very smart Gambian,but I found it profoundlydisturbing that at time when he was belittling the significance of =20KNOWINGthat 10 or 20 people are ambushed in Cassamance,he was givingtoo much time on allaying the fears and petty moral concerns of someone(Barry Mahon) who has contributed almost nothing to the issues that arediscussed here on the list=2EBarry should and must not be given theimpression that he has the slightest moral authority to tell us what to =20do orwhat not to do=2EIf he is that much in psychological need of being a headmaster,he should build himself a school somewhere in the UnitedKingdom,not far from the Reuters Headquarters,and teach British children =20howmorally reprehensible it is to Redistribute information collected by =20Reuterswithout first getting clearance from its headquaters=2EFor us(SeneGambians and friends of SeneGambia) to know the blood of how =20manyof our brethren was senselessly spilled in Cassamance carries a far moremoral weight and cannot even be compared to the negligible risk werun by making such an information available for free=2EBut someone like =20Barrywould neither be able to grasp or feel that,would he?!Regards Bassss!**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2EEast Tower, Suite 550Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938Internet: http://www=2Enusacc=2Eorg/ **************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 12:47:12 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gajigoo@wabash.edu, Subject: RE: please.Message-ID: < TFSKCOOS@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableagreed but we need to let him/her know then proceed normally without any =20ill feelings=2EBarry please correct me if our lawyers or myself are wrong and ThankspeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: gajigoo@wabash=2EeduSent: Tuesday, September 23, 1997 12:34 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: RE: please=2E--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Guys,Gambia-l is a discussion forum where people bring forth issues thatare of concern to them=2E We may not agree with everyone's opinion butwe should not tell anyone to leave the list because his comments areirritaing us=2EOusman**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2EEast Tower, Suite 550Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938Internet: http://www=2Enusacc=2Eorg/ **************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 20:11:47 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GambiaNet Progress Report 2Message-ID: <19970923181236.AAA33318@LOCALNAME>We welcome the newest members of Gambia-L; the largest audienceof Gambians and friends of the Gambia abroad.For those of you new members who may not be aware that we are in theprocess of getting a Gambian newspaper on the internet, we take thisopportunity to inform you that a committee, out of this list, hasbeen formed to undertake this formidable task.A while ago, a questionnaire which is readily available through thecommittee has been sent to every member of the list to ensure betterquality service to all subscribers. From the results, we were able toconfer that a $20.00 would suffice the expenses necessary to carryout this task on condition that we are able to mention the over 100potential subscribers who have pledged to subscribe. Although thereare quite a number of potential subscribers who have pledged to paymore than this amount.We have, now, successfully incorporated a Non-profit organization inthe US called GambiaNet.During the last months we have been hosting trial issues of TheObserver at http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/observer. This site is one ofthe committee member's home page. Instead of being under a subsidiaryof www.xsite.net, we have adopted a domain for GambiaNet. The domainname will be www.gambianet.org. Sometime ago we sent a request on the list seeking those with abackground in law to join the Advisory Board to help us with legalissues. There was only one response to the posting.If you are someone with a legal background or studying law, and havethe intention of joining GambiaNet, we ask that you kindly considerhelping us by joining this Board and playing a vital role in this newexciting cyberspace venture! This initial request is for threemembers and the duties as stated in the Bylaws are purely advisory.If you are interested, please send a request to: latir@earthlink.net Please include a brief account of your professional background thatalso includes the number of years in the mentioned profession(s), andyour current country of residence.Since our last update to the list:1) We have been working on webpages of GambiaNet and the web site isessentially ready to be launched. The Observer Online pages will bepassword protected and only subscribers will have access to the Onlineissues.2) The Observer is working on a couple of hardware and softwareupgrades to make the online service more reliable and efficient.3) Contract is being drafted by GambiaNet team members.4) A GambiaNet team member, namely Isatou Secka, is currently in thethe Gambia and will be resuming the demo issue feed once she settlesdown.We hope to get other Gambian Papers such as Foroyaa and thePoint once we have the Observer running smoothly.You can be included in our list of potential subscribers if you areinterested. As mentioned above, it will only cost $20 (twenty USdollars) per year for membership and thereby, having access to aGambian News paper Online. Just send a private mail to:Momodou CamaraFor GambiaNet Inc.------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 19:46:14 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: NEW WHITE HOUSE AFRICA ADVISER CHARTS U.S. POLICY PRIORITIES]Message-ID: < 342854C6.6BDD5E37@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------2AF35915F39FD6FEB9D71741"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------2AF35915F39FD6FEB9D71741Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit--------------2AF35915F39FD6FEB9D71741Content-Type: message/rfc822Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inlinePath: nntp.earthlink.net!iagnet.net!128.223.220.30!logbridge.uoregon.edu!zdc!super.zippo.com!lotsanews.com!usenetFrom: USIANewsgroups: zipnews.gov.world.regional.africaSubject: NEW WHITE HOUSE AFRICA ADVISER CHARTS U.S. POLICY PRIORITIESDate: 13 Sep 1997 09:46:27 -0700Sender: root@linda.pathlink.com Approved: news@zippo.com Message-ID: < 97091201-aaf-usia-gov.world.regional.africa-aaa@ZipNews.com USIS Washington File12 September 1997NEW WHITE HOUSE AFRICA ADVISER CHARTS U.S. POLICY PRIORITIES(Aim is to build on African successes, says Wilson) (1160)By Jim Fisher-ThompsonUSIA Staff WriterWASHINGTON -- Joseph Wilson, President Bill Clinton's new adviser onAfrican affairs, believes it is "the new breed of Africanentrepreneur" who will make possible the political and economicprogress long denied the continent by strongman rule.Contrary to what some pessimists have said and written, "the realstory in Africa is one of [political and economic] success over thelast eight years," Wilson declared. The White House official made hisremarks September 10 during a discussion on U.S. policy towardsub-Saharan Africa sponsored by the Constituency for Africa (CFA).Because of this trend toward democratization and open markets, Wilsonsaid, he believes that "a blossoming of interest in Africa" isoccurring among Americans and he pledged: "I intend to make myself asavailable to business constituencies -- businessmen -- who areprepared to invest in Africa as I make myself available to humanrights and humanitarian relief organizations."Named adviser to the president and director of the Office of AfricanAffairs in the National Security Council (NSC) last August, Wilsonemphasized that "it is...Africans who will break down the barriers" toprosperity constructed over the years by dictators."Our role in the process is as a partner," Wilson told his audience,"to assist Africans in finding African solutions to African problems.Every time we try to go beyond that we fail," he added. "Every time wetry to impose Western democracy or our values on cultures that arevastly different from ours...we fail."The former ambassador to Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe has a wealthof experience in Africa, having served at seven different Africanposts. He noted that "there are tremendous value systems, socialsystems, customs, and cultures within Africa that are rich and havemuch to offer the development of their own political systems --Africans need to build on that."Describing himself as a diplomat "who has been kicking around [workingunder] various dictatorships" throughout his foreign service career,Wilson said that when he returned to Africa in 1992 after a four-yearabsence, it was obvious that "some fundamental and positive changeshad taken place on the continent."The media had expanded and were freer, he said, noting that in Gabonthere was a thriving opposition press that did not hesitate tocriticize the government or him.He recalled that "during presidential elections in Gabon one day, thegovernment press came out and said: 'Ambassador Joe Wilson is a friendof the opposition and any foreign minister worth his or her salt wouldthrow him out of the country in 24 hours.' The same day an oppositionnewspaper came out and said: 'Ambassador Joe Wilson spent yesterdayafternoon, as he spends every afternoon, down in the private gymnasiumof President Bongo lifting weights.'"Neither report was correct, Wilson said -- but the Gabonese media feltat liberty to write the stories, and "I make the point to show thatthere have been some fundamental freedoms that have been assimilated"on a continent that "has long been oppressed by a strongman syndromeand by the ongoing downward spiral of its economy and politics."Wilson, who is succeeding Susan Rice at the Council -- she has beennominated to replace former Assistant Secretary of State for AfricanAffairs George Moose -- noted that he plans to spend his time at theNSC "talking about and looking at how we can be partners with thecontinent of Africa as it moves through its transition."Central to that effort, Wilson said, is the White House's new"Partnership for Economic Growth and Opportunity in Africa," aninitiative that seeks to place sub-Saharan Africa on the same tradefooting with the United States as other regions of the world. Wilsonsaid, "We are going to articulate that initiative and we hope it willbe passed in the near future" by Congress.While the initiative provides for a $650 million investment fund forAfrica, the White House official said, the money is not the point."The bottom line of the initiative is that it will essentially attemptto define parameters that will inspire confidence by American andAfrican entrepreneurs to develop the sort of relationship that canwithstand political buffeting and the winds of the moment."The "catalyst" for a sustainable democracy in Africa is not so muchdiplomacy, Wilson said, as the people-to-people contacts that businessdealings inspire. "What yields results," he explained, is the "deal anentrepreneur can put together that brings together American or Chineseproducts through an American corporation into Libreville or Abidjan.And, conversely, brings African products and services into the UnitedStates."In contrast, more traditional development aid has not producedresults, Wilson said, noting that "for years Africa was a greatbeneficiary of U.S. development assistance." But "what have we seen asa consequence of that?" he asked. "Not much. It has not worked. It istime to look at other ways of doing business."On the positive side, Wilson added that "Africa has gone from onegeneration of leadership to another -- and I think that if the deathof Mobutu [Sese Seko] symbolized anything," it is the trend away fromstrongman rule to leaders who see greater political participation fortheir people as the road to future prosperity.Wilson emphasized that the United States is prepared to work withAfrica as a development partner. But he cautioned that "there areminimum standards of international behavior that have to be respected.And I would argue that those basic minimum standards include suchthings as transparency and a commitment to fight corruption."There are also "minimum management standards that have to be respectedif one wishes to participate fully in the global economy of the 21stcentury," the diplomat added, which include "creation of an enablingenvironment to permit market solutions to be found to the dauntingeconomic problems" of the continent."I would also argue," said Wilson, that "perhaps the most profoundchange that we should encourage and support in Africa is theempowerment of women. Because if you look at the continent and spendtime in the villages, you see that the most important economic,family, and social unit and workhorse of the village is the female."If this transition process in not understood or followed, if the trendtoward open markets and democracy falters, Wilson warned, "Africa willbe left behind and there will be nothing we can do as a government toprevent that. But what we can do as a government is to encourageAfricans."Wilson concluded by saying: "My own belief is that by using a measuredapproach in the areas of democratic governance, regional security,trade, and investment, we can, in fact, together move forward into the21st century and that Africa's tremendous population of 700 millionpeople can realize its potential."--------------2AF35915F39FD6FEB9D71741--------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 22:06:46 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: please.Message-ID: < 970923220422_188558766@emout17.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:I see no problem with one member suggesting that the other leave our"bantaba" for whatever reason. I would only be concerned if anyone isremoved or expelled (highly unlikely on Gambia-l) for the views they espouse.Amadou Momodou





Denmark

10393 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 15:26:39



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 23:22:59 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: Barry Mahon <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: please.....

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970923231221.14983A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings:

I have a hypothetical scenario I want to contribute to the

issue of copyrighting.

It is October, and the Observer has been successfully launched

at

subscribers to it, many are not. One of those who is a regular

subscriber decides to download on a regular basis articles

from the Observer and post them on gambia-l.

What would the folks at GambiaNet think? How different is this

from what is the current acceptable (except for one dissenting

voice) format?

I am all for the dissemination of information and will

personally go to all ends to obtain it. As we defend our right

to share information, I think we should also consider the

same scenario when it is closer to home.

What do you think?



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 02:46:13 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: please.....

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



LatJor Ndow wrote:



> I have a hypothetical scenario I want to contribute to the

> issue of copyrighting.

> It is October, and the Observer has been successfully launched

> at

> subscribers to it, many are not. One of those who is a regular

> subscriber decides to download on a regular basis articles

> from the Observer and post them on gambia-l.

> What would the folks at GambiaNet think? How different is this

> from what is the current acceptable (except for one dissenting

> voice) format?

> I am all for the dissemination of information and will

> personally go to all ends to obtain it. As we defend our right

> to share information, I think we should also consider the

> same scenario when it is closer to home.

> What do you think?



While I am a member of the Board of Directors of GambiaNet what I say

here is a personal remark and not on behalf of GambiaNet.





This is an interesting scenario and one that I am quite sure will take

place. It is to be expected that there will be some members of

GambiaNet, who are also members of Gambia-L and will from time to time

forward articles or excerpts of articles from the Observer Online for

discussion purposes.



Given the fact that the Observer Online was born out of Gambia-L and all

the administrators of the service are members of Gambia-L, I am also

quite sure that such activity will be closely monitored. The agreement

that potential GambiaNet members will have to adhere to will include

provisions making it clear that the material on the Observer Online

service is a copyright of The Observer Company and the rest of the legal

garb prohibiting distribution without permission.



If, as LatJor mentions, there is a member who regularly posts articles I

am sure the administrators of GambiaNet will first warn the member

against continuing such activity as it goes contrary to the agreement he

or she agreed to and is supposed to adhere to. If the members persists

this activity, I would not be surprised if that member is removed from

GambiaNet and thus will no longer gain access to the Observer Online.



Given how I feel about the issue of re-distributing news wire stories

this may seem hypocritical but I'm sure the difference between this

scenario and that of what actually takes place here on Gambia-L can be

appreciated. In addition to what I just mentioned above, the Observer

Online would lose a considerable amount with such an activity while the

loss to Reuters, Xinhua, PANA, etc. is negligible.



Regardless of this difference however, I can say with some certainty

that you will not find any messages from GambiaNet administrators to the

Gambia-L list warning members not to post copyrighted material on

Gambia-L. That prerogative really belongs to the administrators of

Gambia-L and no one else.



I can understand having a member of Gambia-L bringing up the issue

re-distribution of copyright material and warning members against such

activity. What I don't understand is why this has to be done repeatedly

as though the member is a self appointed regulator. This is why I said

earlier that if that member has a serious problem with all this he

should consider either contacting the proprietors of the material he is

so worried about, leaving and not being a part of it all or just let the

matter go.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 11:22:59 +0000

From: Barry Mahon <

To:

Subject: Re: please.....

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Once a news release hits the papers, whether from Reuters or any other source, that paper

> can be picked up and sent to anyone anywhere in the world.



One newspaper sent to one person is not, I would submit, the same as

sending the original news release to a whole list.



> what is Barry's interest in this matter?



This 'moron' has no specific interest (presumably you mean financial?)

in this matter. I have worked in the information industry for a long

time and I know the attitude of copyright owners to protecting what they

see as their rights, viz. my reference to the US Congress.

Interesting that no-one has reacted to the programming piracy side of

the question, everybody happy to have their efforts stolen??? Nobody

here ever copied a diskette with a program on it? Nobody here ever

laplinked a program from one machine to the other?? All the same issue.



Bye, the moron.







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 05:01:20 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I just read an article in the September 15 issue of the Daily Observer

titled "Ahmadiyya-Gov't Impasse Resolved".



The Observer reports that "the misunderstanding between the Gambian

authorities and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat is now reslovled, following

the decision by the Government to declare its commitment to secularism

and absolute justice."



The non-Gambian Ahmadis abrubtly left The Gambia on September 3

following an order from their Imam after a culmination of events that

began in June when State House Imam Fatty made remarks against the sect

and the Ahmadiyya programmes were pulled from Radio Gambia and Gambia

TV.



According to the Observer, "the new Amir of the Ahmadiyya Jamaat in The

Gambia, Baba Trawally, said he had received a release from the Ahmadiyya

leader, Khalifatul Masih IV, in London". In that release, the

Khalifatul Masih, Harzat Mirza Tahir Ahmed says:



"I am glad to infrom the people of the Gambia that the most recent vital

decisions taken by the Right Honourable President Jammeh of the Gambia

regarding the nature of the Gambian government and her unconditional

commitment to secularism and absolute justice are most cordially

welcomed by me." In the release he goes on to say that the decisions

are " wise and bold decisions which have dispelled all fears regarding

The Gambia being turned into an intolerable theocracy. The entire world

would be happy to listen to the President's statements as widely

published by the media. The world of Ahmadiyya is particular pleased

and indebted to the Right Honerable President for the said decisions."



Among those non-Gambian Ahmadis who left were two doctors but according

to the Khalifatul Masih, he ordered them to return immediately to open

the hospitals that were also closed. The initial delay was due to

unavailbale airline seats back to the Gambia but now he explained, "

according to immigration laws of the country, we have been served notice

by the Immigration that they cannot visit The Gambia again without

seeking new permissions. The papers they have demanded will soon be

submitted and now it entirely depends on them how fast they can process

papers and grant new permits."



In the same article the Obsever also reported that in a release, Momodou

Bojang, Secretary of State for Interior and Religious affairs, stated

that " the government upholds religious rights and freedoms as enshrined

in the constitution and as such both Ahmadis and non-Ahmadis are

entitled to their respective religious belief and worship as long as the

security of the country is not threatened." According to the Observer,

Bojang also assured the country that the governement has no intention of

confiscating the properties of the Ahmadiyya Jamaat "particularly now

that the Jamaat is headed by indigenous Gambian citizens."



In an article in the September 15 issue of The Point the correspondent

Mbye B. Saine reported that Secretary of State Bojang made assurances in

a press conference on September 9 that the departure of the sect will

cause no vacuum. Saine reports that "Mr. Bojang explanied that the

government, will manage their facilities so that it continues to render

better services to the people and this will also apply to their schools

which have enjoyed government subventions for a long time. He added

that government pays the saleries of some teachers in these schools and

the Ahmadis only administer them."



It is also mentioned in the article that Bojang said he considers the

Ahmadis to be muslims and in his response to their letters on the issue

of verbal attacks made against them, he ordered all state media houses

to cease the broadcasting of sectarian attacks.



In the press conference, according to The Point, Bojang had some words

for BBC stringer Ebrima Sallah on a report he filed on the affair, a

report that he believed was all lies. He told Sallah, "You didn't pich

out of my press release because you intended to cause misinformation."



"You are talking to a Secretary of State, somebody who can lock you up

antytime...even today, before you leave here. So don't thjreaten your

situation. You don't have to be rude. You are too young to be

destroyed."



In another article in the same issue of The Point, Emuran Saidy reported

that Mr. Karamo Bojang, the acting Principal of Nusrat, an Ahmadiyya

school, told his students that the school will continue to operate.

According to Saidy, he also said that while the principals of Tahir and

Nasir Senior Secondary Schools had all left, "he was assigned by the new

Amir Baba Trawally to go and ask the teachers (staffs) to go on with

their job and enroll new students."



Based on what I have read in other issues of the Observer, I have

gathered that these events have caused some to openly question the

virtues of having a Secretary of State for Religious Affairs, and

accordingly, some have also defended the state position in their letters

to the editor. Our disscusions on this issue here in Gambia-L seem to

mirror those back home.



Peace



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 05:14:39 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: please.....

Message-ID: <



I've read interesting and intellectually stimulating postings, but Lord knows

I've also read disgusting and nauseating comments on the List ----- But

that's the idea of freedom of expression.List members ( including List

officials ) have hurled insults at each other and as you'd imagine, tempers

have flared - up before.I recall when there was a lengthy debate on whether

Tombong [ Saidy ] then Charge D'Affaires in Washington should be admitted to

the bantaba.Then the question of his credibility came up.But it has never

been suggested for anyone to leave the bantaba and certaintly, the Barry case

would be a bad precedent.The List Management has always used a hands - off

policy ( even though there were times when I felt management should have

stepped in ) and I'd hope this unwritten law is respected in this

instance.While members are entitled to and encouraged to participate in any

discussion, we reserve the right to be silent and jump in any discussion as

we find necessary.It shouldn't matter that Barry's first posting since

becoming a member is on copyright issues.I plead guilty to infringement of

copyright laws on the internet.In the wake of ' 94 coup, many of us became

increasingly insatiable in our quest for information from Banjul.There was

hardly a day when Pap Saine ( Reuters' Banjul correspondent ) didn't send a

report on Gambia.I believe in the dissimination of information and back in

those days, thanks to my internet provider I'd give print outs of news

reports to friends.But the fact of the matter is, its illegal.While I didn't

gain anything financially, Reuters might have lost potential customers.

Barry doesn't claim to be a legal expert ( looking at his previous postings )

nor is he legislating or being a custodian of morality on Gambia - I.Hence,

his postings on this subject should be seen as ' his opinion ' .We could

agree or disagree.I concur with Mr. Katim Touray and sympathize with Barry's

cause though I must confess I wouldn't stop making my occasional print outs,

yet I would want him to remain a member of this electronic bantaba.

Guess Tony [ Loum ] is waiting on the side lines and ready to jump in.

I anticipate to be roasted...



Musa Kebba Jawara.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 13:08:27 + 0200 MET

From: "Alpha Robinson" <

To:

Subject: Re: please.....

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



I guess it would be unfair and dishonest of me not to comment on this

issue. Since my joining this list various interesting documents have

been posted, from which I have benefited. Personally, I harbour no

feeling of guilt, but that is a personal choice based on a deeper

sense of justice and philosophy, for knowledge has always been and is

still collective. Notwithstanding "decency" requires of us that modern

international laws and standards be "respected". Hence we must strive

to understand the very essence of copyright.



The main issue here is that producers of intellectual material are

given legal protection against economic and moral abuse by copyright

laws. Economic referring to the distribution of such works for

economic gains which should otherwise have been due to the owner and

moral in acknowledging the owners contribution and averting possible

misreproduction or distortion.



Exceptions to copyright exist in cases whereby the reproduction is

done for purely intellectual purpose or where permission has been

granted (in both cases acknowledgement of the source is binding).



Unless otherwise proven, I would assume that no one reproduces

copyright materials here for economic gains and that such materials do

serve an intellectual purpose as is evident in the ensuing discussions

( I believe that sources are normally quoted too).



On a more provocative and radical note, Africa should also learn to

take what is good and useful for her people without asking for

permission, where possible, as did others in their relations, past and

present, to her.



So, yes let it go on as Latir suggested and Barry may go ahead and

imform Reuters if he so wishes. CASE CLOSED.



regards,



Alpha Robinson



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 19:56:42 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: Thanks!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Well,

I did not notice that Mr. Janneh was celebrating a birthday. In any case

accept my congratulations. Sincerely wish you many many more returns.

But I must caution both Jabou and yourself that I am from Kartong, just

next door to you. So when you make statements such as Gunjur being

something of a best(!) you might just be very provocative. Have you

forgotten that all good things in Gunjur originate from Kartong, or that we

have been always beating you at football? Besides, Gunjur is not a city.

It is a sprawling village.



Be Carefull,

Modou Sidibeh



----------

> Från:

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: Re: Thanks!

> Datum: den 23 september 1997 05:12

>

> Amadou and Family,

>

> And wasn't that festival dominated by Gambians? So many of the vendors

were

> Gambians. l even met a lady from Serekunda who is a neighbour to one of

my

> sisters. She travels to the U.S each summer and spends her time doing all

the

> festivals around the country, and then leaves for Gambia in the fall. My

best

> friend of many years, who is a native Atlantan, made a comment about how

> enterprising Gambians were. This is true. And l swear Gunjur IS! the most

> livalble CITY in Gambia.

>

> Jabou Joh

>

>

> In a message dated 9/22/97 4:28:56 PM, you wrote:

>

> <<Gambia-l:

>

> It tends to be a great experience when List members run into each other

> across the country/globe, given the impersonal nature of the "bantaba."

Such

> an experience was my meeting with Jabou Joh and family at the 15th annual

> African Street Festival in Nashville last weekend. Jabou is a very kind

> person, to say the least. And, as it turned out, we were neighbors in

Gunjur

> (The Gambia's most livable city--according to a poll of 1,000

Gunjurians).

> :)

>

> On another note, I wish to thank all those who sent me birthday

greetings,

> particularly Sarjo Bojang, Malanding Jaiteh, and Ancha Bala-Gaye.

>

> Salaam!

> Amadou Scattred Janneh

>

>

>

> ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

> Received: from mrin78.mail.aol.com (mrin78.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.188])

by

> air02.mail.aol.com (V32) with SMTP; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:28:56 -0400

> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu

> [140.142.56.1])

> by mrin78.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

> with ESMTP id RAA20304;

> Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:28:24 -0400 (EDT)

> Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id OAA25287; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:28:17 -0700

> Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id OAA05740 for <

> 14:27:58 -0700

> Received: from emin38.mail.aol.com (emout40.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.74])

> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with

ESMTP

> id OAA00684 for <

> -0700

> Received: by emin38.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.6.12) id RAA07163 for

>

> Message-Id: <

> Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:27:22 -0400 (EDT)

> Reply-To:

> Sender:

> Precedence: bulk

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Subject: Thanks!

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> >>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 10:47:19 -0400

From: Andy Lyons <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Tour operator seeks Gambian contacts

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



The message below was posted on the Holiday Experiences Message Board on The

Gambia Resource Page. It seems this tour operator from Hungary wants to

start working with a tour operator in Gambia.



If any one can help, please contact the author directly. Thanks.



Andy



===============================================================

Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page

alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons

===============================================================



>TCD Travel Agency

>tcdint01@mail.datanet.hu

>Budapest, 1010 Hungary

>Dear Sirs,

>

>We are the Hungarian tour operator. We would be grateful, if you

>offer us some tour operator in your beautiful country , in Gambia ,

>with whom we could start business contact.

>

>

>Looking forward to hearing from you.

>Yours sincerely.

>

>Mr Gyvrgy BUDAI

>Office Manager

>

>

>-Wednesday, September 24, 1997 at 03:08:00 (EDT)

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 08:12:41 +0000

From: Barry Mahon <

To:

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Dr Katim

> I respectfully disagree with the threat to the existence of the forum

> because we are NOT getting any monetary compensation when we email it or

> forward it to our friends. If I am wrong I stand corrected....



Sorry to correct you - but the issue of money is secondary to the

permission to use.

You must have permission from the copyright owner to re-distribute their

material. Whether or not you re-distribute for money is matter between

you and the copyright owner.

Distributing without reward does NOT confer on you any rights.



"Changing a few words" is a debatable matter. As I have said reporting

that 'Reuters reports...' is

permissible, within limits. However, I know of cases where Reuters and

others have successfully prosecuted for what they and the courts

considered was 'excessive' reference to copyright material.



P.S. I would say there is a risk to the list or at least to the

continued membership for some people if direct re-distribution

continues.



Bye, Barry







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 08:19:49 +0000

From: Barry Mahon <

To:

Subject: Re: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:



I am Irish and therefore I would suggest that I know a great deal more

than anyone here about national suffering etc.,



I did not ask for any consideration of my personal status in forwarding

my message. I don't expect that it should be discussed here.



I would suggest to those who wish to be abusive that there are plenty of

news groups for anarchists etc., where you can vent your spleen. I would

hope that this list was left to those who respect the law.







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 11:04:21 -0700 (PDT)

From: Sarian Loum <

To:

Subject: Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9709241104.285.sarian@groucho>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-MD5: VTlBAOQMAnYx/vd/4rCGWA==



<Based on what I have read in other issues of the Observer, I have>

<gathered that these events have caused some to openly question the>

<virtues of having a Secretary of State for Religious Affairs, and>

<accordingly, some have also defended the state position in their letters>

<to the editor. Our disscusions on this issue here in Gambia-L seem to>

<mirror those back home.>



If Gambia is truly a secular state then I failed to understand the need for the post of

Religious Affairs. This is a good example of wasting tax payer's money, government

should stay out of religious affairs and let the individuals worship freely.



I was really hesistant to get into this religious debate but I'd like to correct some of

us who beleive Gambia is a very tolerant state when it comes to religion. Non-muslims

have been ostracized every now and then and insults hurled at us (Gourmet you haram

yile) when we worship and especially when we have church processions in the streets of

Banjul. People cut procession lines with obscenities and thats why up till today we

have police leading church processions to maintain peace and order. That in my opinion

is not the meaning of religious tolerance although not all Gambian Muslims do that but

the fact is, it exist.



Our family suffered a great deal of inuslts living in Half-Die surrounded by almost all

muslim neighbors and the mosque directly opposite our house. If anything gets break or

damage around the mosques by the very moslem boys, they blamed my brothers and hurled

insults at us referring to us as "Gourmet you haram yile", when it was their very own

kids playing soccer. I'm sure Webster can remember those days. We were once denied

permit to celebrate a cousins wedding (sabarr in our compound) because they say some of

the elder moslems complained that their prayers will be disturbed even though when they

start praying we stop the drumming. Maybe some of you guys are not aware of it but

there is indeed great religous intolerance in Gambia. One would think that the more

educated in the Quaran you are one would know better but that certainly wasn't the case

with Mam Cham. I don't know what his proper Islamic title would be but he used to head

the dara right in front of the mosque and he had so much hatred for Christians that he

constantly called us Yaafarr. I'm certain Jabou Joh and the older list members who

lived in Half-Die knew about Mam Cham and her anti-non moslems beliefs. He even told

one man who named his daughter after my mother that Margaret (Maggie for short) was a

yaafarr name and he shouldn't called his daughter that name anymore so the poor man

adopted the name Fatou Sagnia. Mam Cham would not touch food or sarahh that comes from

our compound, he was always hateful. But the late Imam Lamin Bah never hurled insults

at christians infact he is definitely one person I could say had relgious tolerance and

had lots of christian friends including his very own first cousin Pa Rene Blaine who

were in and out of his compound a lot. Ok enough for all this lamentation, but hopefully

you've got my point that there is indeed religious intolerance in our beloved country.

Majority does not equate beloved Gambia an Islamic or a certain religous sect state.



cheers,



sarian





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 12:52:33 -0500

From: Tamsir Mbai <

To:

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hello Everybody,

I have always had a wont to put myself in a vulnerable position

where I could be chastised. So why not do what I do best, and put myself in

that predicament again.

I have been quite passive over the last several months. Nonetheless,

I have been following some of the discussions on Gambia-L. Somehow I felt

obliged to jump in, just when the subject of copyright issues raised by

Barry Mahon has been overly beaten, to further partition the already wide

difference in opinion on the matter. Correct me if I am wrong, but it seems

like everybody who has commented on the subject agrees that "redistribution,

dissemination, reproduction, ..." or whatever fancy word you choose to use

for the provision of copyright material to somebody else without the consent

of the proprietor is ILLEGAL. This is exactly the point that Barry has

espoused on. In my opinion, he has NOT YET acted as the custodian for the

enforcement of this delicate international law. He is by no means the

ethical policeman of copyright law, but his point should be seen as VALID

and as a matter of Barry's personal opinion.

If you ask me, I will share whatever information I deem relevant to

The Gambia with other members of this list, but that DOESN'T make it legal.

So spare Barry the whiplash. He doesn't deserve it, and quite frankly, I

think several of us owe him an apology. When we crave so much for democracy

and the freedom of self expression, why shouldn't Barry be given a chance to

have an opposing view?

_________________________ OBSERVATION ________________________



The manifestation of this high degree of intolerance towards those with

opposing views is one of many reasons why we have too many dictators in

Africa. We try to impose our thoughts and ideas on other people, and as a

result, opposing views are usually seen as a sign of enmity or on the

political level, as an anathema to the state. Consequently, it is not

uncommon to see such forces eliminated through summary executions,

imprisonment, or sometimes through banishment (exile). One of those methods,

banishment, is being suggested for Barry. Let's learn to respect our

differences. That is what makes life so interesting.

Barry, you wrote that "I am Irish and therefore I would suggest that

I know a great deal more than anyone here about national suffering etc."

Wow, wow, hold on a minute!!! Need I remind you of slavery and the perpetual

tragedy that Black Africa is going through in terms of economic depravation

and psychological traumatisation partly caused by our colonial masters? I

think NOT. Your struggle to "STAND UP" against England started not too long

ago. Black people and the nations of Black Africa have been "UNDER THE

STAND" for centuries.

Thank you. Peace to everybody and good luck in your endeavours.

Now I can go back to hibernation.

It's Tamsir.







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 22:25:36 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi!

It is rather joyful to hear that the government has taken gestures to

woo the Ahmaddiyas back and to declare the freedom of all to worship as

they please as provided in the constitution. It is more pleasing to hear

that the state media houses have been ordered to stop broadcasting

sectarian attacks. I think the government needs to take the further step

of at least questioning the existence a Religious Affairs ministerial

portfolio. =



I hope that ordinary Gambians will follow the government=B4s steps and

realise that all the people living in The Gambia have a constitutional

right to worship what they believe in. To each individual, what he/she

believes in is the right thing to believe in. Otherwise he/she would not

believe in it.

Another thing we need to realise is that The Gambia is a multi-cultural

society with different tribes, religions etc. It has been so created and

so shall it be. To try to change it would negate the very existence of

"The Gambia". If for example, the country was supposed to be only for

the Wollofs, it would probably have been called "Jollof". If it was

supposed to be for the Mandinkas, it would probably have been called

"Manding" etc. If it was meant for one religion, maybe it would have

been called something else. It is however called "The Gambia" because it

is a rainbow of tribes, beliefs, cultures, complexions etc. each

complementing the other. Instead of narrowmindedly condemning those who

are different from us in one way or the other, we should be working on

strengthening and taking advantage of our diversity to take our country

forward. If we are not successful in doing this then all our efforts at

developing and making the country a good place for us and our

descendants will come to nought. I believe that the day the concept of

"The Gambia" is negated through attempts at deletion of any of the

tribes, religions etc. would be the day that the country will

disintegrate. Let us therefore work towards strengthening the bonds that

hold us together as Gambians. It would indeed be very boring if there

were only Wollofs or Mandingoes or Fulas or Muslims or Christians etc.

in The Gambia.

Sorry for straying a bit but I just couldn=B4t help writing about the

importance of tolerating, appreciating and thereby maintaining the very

essence of The Gambia.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:

> =



> I just read an article in the September 15 issue of the Daily Observer

> titled "Ahmadiyya-Gov't Impasse Resolved".

> =



> The Observer reports that "the misunderstanding between the Gambian

> authorities and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat is now reslovled, following=



> the decision by the Government to declare its commitment to secularism

> and absolute justice."

> =



> The non-Gambian Ahmadis abrubtly left The Gambia on September 3

> following an order from their Imam after a culmination of events that

> began in June when State House Imam Fatty made remarks against the sect=



> and the Ahmadiyya programmes were pulled from Radio Gambia and Gambia

> TV.

> =



> According to the Observer, "the new Amir of the Ahmadiyya Jamaat in The=



> Gambia, Baba Trawally, said he had received a release from the Ahmadiyy=

a

> leader, Khalifatul Masih IV, in London". In that release, the

> Khalifatul Masih, Harzat Mirza Tahir Ahmed says:

> =



> "I am glad to infrom the people of the Gambia that the most recent vita=

l

> decisions taken by the Right Honourable President Jammeh of the Gambia

> regarding the nature of the Gambian government and her unconditional

> commitment to secularism and absolute justice are most cordially

> welcomed by me." In the release he goes on to say that the decisions

> are " wise and bold decisions which have dispelled all fears regarding

> The Gambia being turned into an intolerable theocracy. The entire worl=

d

> would be happy to listen to the President's statements as widely

> published by the media. The world of Ahmadiyya is particular pleased

> and indebted to the Right Honerable President for the said decisions."

> =



> Among those non-Gambian Ahmadis who left were two doctors but according=



> to the Khalifatul Masih, he ordered them to return immediately to open

> the hospitals that were also closed. The initial delay was due to

> unavailbale airline seats back to the Gambia but now he explained, "

> according to immigration laws of the country, we have been served notic=

e

> by the Immigration that they cannot visit The Gambia again without

> seeking new permissions. The papers they have demanded will soon be

> submitted and now it entirely depends on them how fast they can process=



> papers and grant new permits."

> =



> In the same article the Obsever also reported that in a release, Momodo=

u

> Bojang, Secretary of State for Interior and Religious affairs, stated

> that " the government upholds religious rights and freedoms as enshrine=

d

> in the constitution and as such both Ahmadis and non-Ahmadis are

> entitled to their respective religious belief and worship as long as th=

e

> security of the country is not threatened." According to the Observer,=



> Bojang also assured the country that the governement has no intention o=

f

> confiscating the properties of the Ahmadiyya Jamaat "particularly now

> that the Jamaat is headed by indigenous Gambian citizens."

> =



> In an article in the September 15 issue of The Point the correspondent

> Mbye B. Saine reported that Secretary of State Bojang made assurances i=

n

> a press conference on September 9 that the departure of the sect will

> cause no vacuum. Saine reports that "Mr. Bojang explanied that the

> government, will manage their facilities so that it continues to render=



> better services to the people and this will also apply to their schools=



> which have enjoyed government subventions for a long time. He added

> that government pays the saleries of some teachers in these schools and=



> the Ahmadis only administer them."

> =



> It is also mentioned in the article that Bojang said he considers the

> Ahmadis to be muslims and in his response to their letters on the issue=



> of verbal attacks made against them, he ordered all state media houses

> to cease the broadcasting of sectarian attacks.

> =



> In the press conference, according to The Point, Bojang had some words

> for BBC stringer Ebrima Sallah on a report he filed on the affair, a

> report that he believed was all lies. He told Sallah, "You didn't pich=



> out of my press release because you intended to cause misinformation."

> =



> "You are talking to a Secretary of State, somebody who can lock you up

> antytime...even today, before you leave here. So don't thjreaten your

> situation. You don't have to be rude. You are too young to be

> destroyed."

> =



> In another article in the same issue of The Point, Emuran Saidy reporte=

d

> that Mr. Karamo Bojang, the acting Principal of Nusrat, an Ahmadiyya

> school, told his students that the school will continue to operate.

> According to Saidy, he also said that while the principals of Tahir and=



> Nasir Senior Secondary Schools had all left, "he was assigned by the ne=

w

> Amir Baba Trawally to go and ask the teachers (staffs) to go on with

> their job and enroll new students."

> =



> Based on what I have read in other issues of the Observer, I have

> gathered that these events have caused some to openly question the

> virtues of having a Secretary of State for Religious Affairs, and

> accordingly, some have also defended the state position in their letter=

s

> to the editor. Our disscusions on this issue here in Gambia-L seem to

> mirror those back home.

> =



> Peace

> =



> Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 22:28:14 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: please...

Message-ID: <19970924202914.AAA39658@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

I agree with Barry that any copyright material is solely the

intellectual property of the owner and must not be produced or posted

without the consent of the copyright owner.



However, as one of the members who sends news articles from other

sources/Networks which most of you do not have access to, I do not

feel that I should stop just because Barry says so. I intend to

continue sharing any information with members of the list feel is

relevant for The Gambia.



Below is an extract from a news article which I still find

very interesting, though it has been sent to the list before. The

article was written on 24th June 1997 from a conference held in

Toronto on the vital role of knowledge and information technology in

development.



****************************START********************************

Extract from IPS news article

Title: DEVELOPMENT: Knowledge, a Weapon Against Poverty



"Annan argued that development, peace and democracy were no

longer the exclusive responsibility of governments, global

institutions or inter-governmental bodies.



''The great democractisation of power of information has given

us all the chance to effect change and alleviate poverty in ways

we cannot even imagine today,'' he said. ''With knowledge a

potential for all, the path to poverty can be reversed. Knowledge is

power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of

progress, in every society, in every family.''



The U.N. Secretary-General is convinced that it is ignorance,

not knowledge, that makes enemies of men, that turns children into

fighters. ''It is ignorance, not knowledge, that leads some to

advocate tyranny over democracy,'' he added. ''It is ignorance not

knowledge that makes some think that human misery is inevitable.''



Without true democracy, the information revolution is

unthinkable, according to the UN head. ''Access is crucial. The

capacity to receive, download and share information through

electronic networks, the ability to publish newspapers without

censorship or restrictions, the freedom to communicate freely

across national boundaries ... must become fundamental freedoms

for all,'' he said.



''Communications and information technology have enormous

potential, especially for developing countries, and in furthering

sustainable development,'' added Annan. ''But that also means that the

information gap is the new dividing line between the haves and have

nots, those forging new paths to development and those increasingly

left behind.''



Bridging the gap requires continued investment in human capital

in developing countries, and in making knowledge universally

accessible, as Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni noted.



''In the past, unequal access to knowledge incited the strong

to aggress the weak,'' he said. ''It is only the universalisation of

knowledge that will create a world equilibrium where nobody will have

the edge of knowledge to use to the detriment of others.



''... the aggressive instinct in man is essentially

calculative. You only attack the weak, you only attack the

backward without access to knowledge. It is not profitable to

aggress the equally knowledgeable who, most probably, will be

equally strong.''



Museveni added that, as time goes on and humanity becomes

''civilised, it will be clear to all that knowledge applied to

wars is a waste of time.



''This realisation, however, is still a distance away.''



In the meantime, the world's poorer nations can ill afford to

lag behind in the field of information technology given the

intense competition for new markets that characterises the global

economy. "

*********************************END********************************'

Thanks for reading



Momodou Camara





*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 14:01:24 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







" Guess Tony [ Loum ] is waiting on the side lines and ready to jump in.

I anticipate to be roasted..."



Musa Kebba Jawara.





Thank you Musa for your suggestion of my input in this delicate matter

which was going to be done since I was reflecting and researching more

about this issue. Being a librarian, supervisor of public and technical

services in the nation's 12th largest academic and research library with

well over 5 million volumes, I constantly work with faculty members

in the areas of copyrighted materials involving materials to be placed on

reserve. One thing that I have found out is that Academic institutions

have much more protection under the fair use guidelines than other

organizations. As was pointed out by many of you, nobody is making any

money in Gambia-l or for that matter any commercial gains from the news

stories being distributed. Initially, I thought that we could be protected

under that clause but our University of Washington ( UW ) copyright

officer refuted that claim. When asked the specific question about the

legality of forwarding copyrighted news stories in listservs, the officer

indicated that it was a violation of the copyright laws ( at least of The

United States )

We could just have been operating similar to the Clinton

Administration's " don't ask, don't tell " policy on Gays but since the

issue has been raised by Barry, we have to deal with the tough reality of

addressing and resolving it. Katim raised some valid points regarding this

practice and

the possible ramifications on the list. I deeply share his concerns.

I am sure that everyone will agree that Gambia-l has been a very good

forum which should continue. It has brought us together. Few days ago,

Amadou Janneh pointed out the impersonal nature of it which is literally

true, but for me I feel this personal connection to everyone on the list

despite the fact that we have never met. I have reconnected with long time

friends, schoolmates and neighbors after years and years of not having

seen each other. Examples are my longtime school mate Habib Diab and

neighbor Jabu Joh. Therefore, anything that would risk that privilege is

unthinkable to me. Katim pointed out that Gambia-l is hosted by an

academic institution ( UW ) which could be jeopardized if this copyrighted

issues should be reported to its authorities. I totally agree with him.

Compounded to that, my job and livelihood could be at risk if any legal

actions

could result especially being the primary sponsor of Gambia-l in this

institution. I am aware of the fact that there are other academic

institutions that have the capability of hosting Gambia-l but whether they

will be willing is another question. UW has stood by us from the

beginning and have been very reliable, despite few technicals problems

here

and there which is normal because I am not sure if there is any system

with 100% efficiency rate.

From my personal point of view, I wish that this issue had never

surfaced because I like the policy of forwarding news stories verbatim but

if the legality of such a practice is questioned, then we should

reevaluate the policy. On that I concur with Katim that inorder to be on

the safe side and protect our interest, we should stop the practice of

forwarding the copyrighted news stories. Let us look at a hyperthetical

example similar to Latjorr. If for some reasons, Barry decided to be

vindictive ( I am hoping that he does not ) and reported the matter to

Reuters and UW authorities, that can lead to an unpleasant situation.

Although some listservs engage in the news story forwarding practice, we

should not just emulate those examples. I know that this will be a bitter

pill to swallow but the wollof proverb " DEGA KANI LA " ( truth hurts or

burns like hot pepper ) is true. Again for the protection of the list and

for my own job here at UW, I agree that we should stop the news forwarding

practice despite the fact that I personally had engaged in that practice

in the past.

I am inviting Abdou Touray, the other manager to share his view on

this issue along with the other subscription managers also.



Thanks

Tony Loum





*******************************************************************************

*******************************************************************************



Anthony W Loum 206-543-4360 Voice

Supervisor, Foster Business Libary 206-616-6430 Fax

University of Washington

Box 353224

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



*******************************************************************************

*******************************************************************************









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 01:30:21 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <01BCC952.A6F1D8A0@kolls567>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable







-----Original Message-----

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH [SMTP:

Sent: 23 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 12:51 O

To: 'A. Loum'

Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...



We would have continued the Don't-ask,Don't-tell policy for eternity had =

mother luck not given us Barry Mahon.The Reuters would be very proud of =

the achievement of their man in the Gambia-l today! Congratulations =

Barry! My instincts rarely fail me, and I am glad that they got it right =

this time around also.History will register your name as the person who =

was the first to make trouble for the Gambia-L,the person supposedly =

volunteering for the Gambian people.Ironic,isn't it?



Regards Bassss!!



-----Original Message-----

From: A. Loum [SMTP:

Sent: 23 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 12:01 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...







" Guess Tony [ Loum ] is waiting on the side lines and ready to jump =

in.

I anticipate to be roasted..."



Musa Kebba Jawara.





.. Again for the protection of the list and

for my own job here at UW, I agree that we should stop the news =

forwarding

practice despite the fact that I personally had engaged in that practice

in the past.

I am inviting Abdou Touray, the other manager to share his view on

this issue along with the other subscription managers also.



Thanks

Tony Loum



=20

*************************************************************************=

******

*************************************************************************=

******

=20

Anthony W Loum 206-543-4360 Voice

Supervisor, Foster Business Libary 206-616-6430 Fax

University of Washington

Box 353224

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

=20

*************************************************************************=

******

*************************************************************************=

******=20

=20

=20







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 18:52:19 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: Out of man's rib God created "woman" (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I thought this was kinda funny.

Ancha.



God was walking by the Garden of Eden one day and decided to stop in

for a little visit with Adam.



"How are thing going, Adam, " God said.



"Not so good'" said Adam.



"Why, what's wrong?" said God. "I created a Paradise on Earth for

you. Why aren't you happy?"



"I'm just SO bored.....I don't have anyone to talk too, I don't

have

anyone to have fun with! I don't have a computer. (...just thought

I'd

slip that one in...tee hee....) "I'm just really bored" Adam exclaimed.

"Bored, bored, bored."



"Well, I can fix that," said God. "What you need is a companion!

I

can make someone for you who will go anywhere you want to go, do

anything

you want to do, clean your house, cook gourmet meals, do all your

shopping, bear your children. A partner who not only will be very

beautiful, but will wait on you hand and foot, obey your every command

and

never complain or grow weary. This companion will take care of all your

needs and will be kind, loving, trustworthy, dependable, obedient .....

every thing you've ever dreamed of" said God.



"Oh, yes," Adam said joyfully. "That sounds wonderful!

But....how

much is this going to cost me?"



God looked at him and said "Well, for all that, it will have to

cost

you an arm and a leg."



Adam sat down and thought about it for a few seconds. He looked

up

at God and said, "How much of that can I get for just a rib?"





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 19:21:02 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ... (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









On Wed, 24 Sep 1997, Tamsir Mbai wrote:



> If you ask me, I will share whatever information I deem relevant to

> The Gambia with other members of this list, but that DOESN'T make it legal.

> So spare Barry the whiplash. He doesn't deserve it, and quite frankly, I

> think several of us owe him an apology. When we crave so much for democracy

> and the freedom of self expression, why shouldn't Barry be given a chance to

> have an opposing view?



I couldn't agree more Tamsir. I think that Barry was worried about the

list or at least some members of it getting into trouble and that's why

he brought up the subject. Just cause some people are annoyed by it or

don't want to hear it, doesn't mean that the subject shouldn't be brought

up and even harped on, if it means getting the message across and having

people adhere to the warnings.

Ancha.











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 19:25:03 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: RE: Monogamy -Reply (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



been having some computer problems hence my silence.

I tried to send this message a while ago and couldn't. Anyway, thought to

do so now.

Ancha.





On Fri, 19 Sep 1997, Ndey Drammeh wrote:



> Hi Bass,

>

Just because monogamy can get boring is certainly no

> excuse for one to be promiscuous or to practice polygamy. One has to

> be willing to continuously try to inject excitement into a

relationship, be it a monogamous or polygamous one, to keep it alive.



I couldn't agree more Ndey Kumba. I think it's called a

commitment which I think more women than men

honour. And that is why we hear more women complain about it than men. I

think that if one goes

into a relationship and both parties decide to go STEADY, then I think

that it's all about not just keeping your word to your partner, but also

respecting him/her enough to tell them when you are unable to keep your

original promise, istaed of trying to be a player.



> Being committed to one person for eternity may not be easy for some

> people, but then again, nothing good in life comes easily. It is my belief

> that with commitment, love and honesty, monogamy can and does work.

> The key is for both parties to be fully committed to making the relationship

> work!!

>

I totally agree.



AND.................



> >>> BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

> 07:16am >>>

> Amy!

>

So,maybe you should tell us how women feel about sticking to

only one partner for ever and ever Amen!



Regards Basss!



As I said earlier on, I think women feel more honour bound to try and

make a relationship work. I think they also know that it isn't easy and

hence don't quit as easily as men do (in general, since there're always

exceptions) ie they don't try to find comfort

elsewhere when things don't work out the way they expected or wanted them

to. Another thing is that when women decide to play the field, they are

called sluts ( excuse the language) etc. while men are considered studs.

Societies' different view points of both sexes under the same

circumstances, has made sure that there are less women that will be

promiscuous than men overall.

I think women also would like to find happiness. I don't see how one can

be happy with many partners cause who'll be there for you and with you

at the end of the road??? or when the hard times come??? Your family of

course but what if they can't be there??? A real partner is one that can

be there for and with you through the good and bad times. before I start

repeating myself, I better stop here. Any comments???

Ancha.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 22:17:33 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassy

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.27703.emout15.mail.aol.com.875153630"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.27703.emout15.mail.aol.com.875153630

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



There will be a demonstration at the Gambian embassy tomorrow from 12 noon to

2pm.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 19:26:59 PDT

From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <

To:

Subject: My replies and "CLITTERECTOMY "

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain





M'BADING BANTABA 'NKOOLY,.....as some of my dear mandinka

friends would say...... 'ALLI BE' DII???



This is njaga again, the notorious Gambian in Hilly-Billy

Land. i had hoped that i would be more participative in this

list as soon as school opened. This has not been so. i have

simply been too occupied to sometimes even be able to read my

E-mail on a weekly basis. I am currently carrying an 18hr credit

semester (in my junior year) including my internship. I am also

working part-time to keep up with my bills, i also got an

18hrs a week work-study.

Oh!!! sometimes i wish somebody would hold their arms up to

stop the sun from setting on my battlefield...

Anyway, i have been able to read some interesting stuff on

this list from time to time. i have not been replying. I

however, have had somethings that i would like to discuss with

"ya'all" that have come up in my classes and social

encounters here at K.S.U. i would like to have yo'all's insights

and opinions on them. i however realize that to ask that of

yo'all would be unfair on my part if i dont actively

participate in ya'all's discussions. so from now on, i am making

it my personal challenge to at least keep up to date on

issues in this list not just by reading them, but also by

replying. i will manufacture at least an hour or two of every

other day to dedicate to this task.REPRIORYTIZE AND

RE-ARGANIZE!!!

now to the issues.::: i have read of stuff from A. Haley's

fabrication, to polygamy, from senegambian issues to the

ahmaddiyan issue. i may not be able to reply in detail to all

that i read, but i will touch as much as i can before i

bring up my topic.



HALEY'S ROOTS: THE GUY EXCERCISED HIS POETIC (or whatever)

LINCENCE. Any one who read roots or watched the movie should

have known it was too streamlined and dramatic. it was still a

good work, inciteful. there is just no way of accurately

reconstructing events that happened so long ago relying mostly

on human memory and records that were mostly written by the

slave-drivers. biased, for one thing.



Polygamy: monogamy is not boring, it is the partners that

get boring. Any relationship would have to last only as long

as the reasons for which it started are still there. i

console those who had grown up in tumoultous polygamous

environs, but that is not good enough reason to abolish it in

the gambia. what would this achieve? look at nations where it

is illegal (polygamy). the law forbits two marriage contracts by

the same person at the same time, but what about sex and

relationships outside of marriage? how many monogamous homes

have been broke because of it? it is human nature to seek new

to seek new and unexplored grounds. Islam permits up to four

wives and only if one can afford it. most of the time,

however, it is not done the right way. i come from a large

jagnen family with many mothers and one dad, but we are all so

blessed enough to realise that we are one family. i just love all

my brothrs and sistren. This has helped me a lot in loving

everyoneelse in this world. afterall we all came from adam and

eve,........didn't we????



SENEGAMBIA : First of all, lets think.."divide and conquer"

Colonialism. sENEGAL and the Gambia are one. made of one people

of same or similar history and ancestry. britain's interest was

just in the river Gambia for trade and access to inland.

without any regard for the local people, they decided at their

""""""berlin conference""""" to carve out the gambia from the

french. The Gambia has always been closer to senegal than

Cassamance. the territory of cassamance was simply ruled by the

french....that is why it was merged with senegal. A lot of

trouble could have been avoided today had the likes of senghore

nad the colonialists simply listened to a certain (jola?) priest

in the handling of it at independence. are we still being

somehow subject to divide and rule when we say we ahte those

arrogant "graan's". we are one people.



AHMADDIYAN: THIS is a very delicateissue. where do we draw

the line in the gambia between democracy (including the freedom

of religion), and Islamic teachings. simply warning unwary

muslims is one thing, but running them out of the country is a

whole other issue. democracy is a western idea, Islam originated

from arabia, both are imported into africa by various means.

THEY CONFLICT!!!..... BOTH CANNOT BE PRACTICED TOGETHER....



I WILL TRY WRITING MORE AND MORE IN DETAILED as time goes on

and i catch up with the rest of you guys ( offense to my

sistren)



NOW...

*******CLITTERRECTOMY********.... it was touched in

class one day not so long ago by a professor. of all the things

he said, the thing that stuck out to me was that " this

painful operation is performed for no other major reason than

to deprive the woman of any pleasure in the sex act." this to

me denotes a male conspiracy to reduce their women to nothing

other than tools for child-bearing and indulgence. i argued with

him and wrote my essay on this topic for his class, but he

still maintains his position.. untill i can prove him wrong or

bring him candid proove of any othe reason(s).i know i cant

make sense of it and that it is painful (the traditional way

without any painkillers). i just can't see it's practical

purpose except to uphold a tradition. i don't think even islam

calls for it (unlike it's male version, which is also done for

sanitary reasons, as well as traditional). i think it should be

stopped. i have seen children screaming and trying to run away,

bloodied and hurt.



ANYWAY, I invite responses to this. especially about the

removal of pleasure in the sex act part. i would dearly love to

know if anyone has ever heard of this reason being given before.

and who the coinspirers were. i would also dearly love to know

just how it came to be found out. if i remember right' it is

the female kind themselves that perform this controversial operation

on other females. i await your comments. i wiil now surf the

net for any info on it.



AAL NING' BARRA.

YENDU LEEN AK JAMMA.



YO' ALL NEVER FORGET TO HAVE FUN. IT IS EASIER TO LOVE

THAN TO HATE. HATRED HURTS THE HATER. THE LOVER IS LOVED. IT

IS EASIER TO SMILE THAN TO FROWN. I BELIEVE IN THE INHERENT

GOODNESS OF MANKIND .... LET'S PRAY TO GOD WHEN WE SEMM LOST

SHE WIILLLLLL GUIDE US.

AS' SALAAM.



N J A G A ........



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 22:37:50 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

Message-ID: <



SArian,

l remember Mam Cham well. lnfact, l was one of his students at the Dara. l

never knew that any of this was going on between him and your family, and my

guess is that most of the other people in the neighbourhood were not aware

of it. However, l think that the respect and consideration your family

received from the former Imam Bah and his family, was the same kind you

received from my grandmother and the rest of the families in our former

neighbourhood. Am l right on this? l am sure that your family never

experienced this sort of treatment from the other people in that

neighbourhood, and that says a lot more than Mam Cham's insults. l remember

all of us interacting in a very positive way indeed.



Jabou Joh







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 19:40:54 PDT

From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassy

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain





N

>

>There will be a demonstration at the Gambian embassy tomorrow from 12

noon to

>2pm.

>





i read your posting and i give you my full support, these

allegations should be investigated. what has our beloved gambia

benn reduced to?? another third-world thug-ruled nation. are we

no longer the smile on the coast of west africa??????

right on...

N J A G A.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 22:44:13 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)

Message-ID: <



Barry,

l suggest you join the anarchist discussion groups and leave us to discuss

and share what we deem of importance to us. l am sure that would take care of

the problem.



Jabou Joh



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 22:52:04 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: RE: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)

Message-ID: <



Bass,

My sentiments exactly!



Jabou







In a message dated 9/23/97 11:04:09 AM, you wrote:



<<Mr.Ghanim!

Thanks very much for your response! It turns out that BARRY MAHON is

exactly what he was protesting that he wasn't: a Trouble Maker.If he is on

the PAYROLL of Reuters or Pana or whatever News Organisation he is

part-timing for as an Intellectual Property Policeman,he would be well

advised to register himself to another Chat Group and leave our this tiny and

friendly Gambian group in peace.



I believe Mr.Touray is a very smart Gambian,but I found it profoundly

disturbing that at time when he was belittling the significance of KNOWING

that 10 or 20 people are ambushed in Cassamance,he was giving too much time

on allaying the fears and petty moral concerns of someone (Barry Mahon) who

has contributed almost nothing to the issues that are discussed here on the

list.Barry should and must not be given the impression that he has the

slightest moral authority to tell us what to do or what not to do.If he is

that much in psychological need of being a head master,he should build

himself a school somewhere in the United Kingdom,not far from the Reuters

Headquarters,and teach British children how morally reprehensible it is to

Redistribute information collected by Reuters without first getting clearance

from its headquaters.



For us(SeneGambians and friends of SeneGambia) to know the blood of how many

of our brethren was senselessly spilled in Cassamance carries a far more

moral weight and cannot even be compared to the negligible risk we run by

making such an information available for free.But someone like Barry would

neither be able to grasp or feel that,would he?!



Regards Bassss!







----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

Received: from mrin75.mail.aol.com (mrin75.mail.aol.com [152.163.116.113])

by air16.mail.aol.com (V32) with SMTP; Tue, 23 Sep 1997 12:04:08 -0400

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.1])

by mrin75.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

with ESMTP id MAA20224;

Tue, 23 Sep 1997 12:03:38 -0400 (EDT)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP

id JAA22089; Tue, 23 Sep 1997 09:03:34 -0700

Received: from mx2.u.washington.edu (mx2.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.7])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP

id JAA15886 for <

09:03:06 -0700

Received: from qatar.net.qa (qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.11])

by mx2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTP

id JAA27482 for <

-0700

Received: from kolls567 by qatar.net.qa (SMI-8.6/Qatar-Internet-Sendmail

It's now Tue, 23 Sep 1997 18:58:16 -0300)

id SAA11227; Tue, 23 Sep 1997 18:58:16 -0300

Received: by kolls567 with Microsoft Mail

id <01BCC853.71C97480@kolls567>; Tue, 23 Sep 1997 19:03:57 +0300

Message-Id: <01BCC853.71C97480@kolls567>

Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 19:01:57 +0300

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: RE: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="----

=_NextPart_000_01BCC853.71DA3D60"

X-To: "'

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



>>







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 23:17:38 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Out of man's rib God created "woman" (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970924230932.5352B-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Ancha:

You are a brave woman with a great sense of humor. You cracked

me up with this one...

> He lookedup at God and said,

> Adam sat down and thought about it for a few seconds.

> He lookedup at God and said,

> "How much of that can I get for just a rib?"

missing any on either side.

I guess Adam had a spare rib cause we men are surely not

missing any on either side.

every society creates a cosmogony that will reflect their

On a more serious note, I think many fail to understand that

every society creates a cosmogony that will reflect their

understanding/perception of the workings of Nature (the

divine, etc...). Their 'Creation Story' reflects their

cultural outlook. Some even produce 2 cosmogonies (or more)

as is the case with the West (Judeo-Christianity and the

'Big Bang!'). If you examine 'Semitic' culture you will

understand why there is an inherent bias against women. If

you study Toubab culture you will understand why they also

readily accepted these biases when they adopted Christianity.

Our cultures and their atendant cosmogonies speak to a

differnt truth. Unfortunately most of us today ar not

acquainted with them and readily, unquestioningly accept

other peoples versions! Mazrui's 'Triple Heritage' cannot

be truly triple until we be acquainted with what is ours by

birth!



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 22:17:49 -0500 (EST)

From: "YAYA S. SISAY" <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <



Wassup Momodou. I have a Gambian uncle that want to be a member of

Gambia-l. His name is Momodou Jagne. His email address is

JagneM@wabash. edu. I'll really appreciate if you sign him in. thank

you.

Peace!

Yaya!



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 00:18:21 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Thanks!

Message-ID: <



Momodou,

Don't start another Gunjur, Kartong war. You guys know that we are your

capital.



Jabou



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 06:33:50 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassy

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi!

Just out of curiosity (because I am a continent away from America),

what are you going to protest against?

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

wrote:

>

> There will be a demonstration at the Gambian embassy tomorrow from 12 noon to

> 2pm.

>

> ---------------------------------------------------------------

>

> Name: PRESSREL.DOC

> Part 1.2 Type: zz-application/zz-winassoc-doc

> Encoding: base64



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 03:48:18 -0700

From: Abdou Touray <

To: "A. Loum" <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi folks,

I think that the issue of copyright infringement has largely decided

itself ; we have little option but to stop the practice. Given the

potential liabilities we face, it is time to think about ways of

ensuring that we not only continue getting the news, but that we do so

in a legal and tenable way.

First, we should have a mechanism for deterring the posting of

copyrighted material. Apart from moral suasion and running a moderated

list, I can think of few other ways of stopping these materials from the

list. Expelling members for posting copyrighted material is likely to

be detrimental to the long-term interests of the list given the sad

history of free speech in Gambian discourse. So we need to come up with

some creative solutions. Noone has ever been expelled from Gambia-l and

we should keep it that way.

We should also explore the possibility of approaching some of the

media concerns for permission to use/post material from their stories.

Since this is a non-profit venture, this approach might not be entirely

unfeasible.

In any case, before we come up with a strategy, members should

refrain, at least for now, from posting copyrighted material.

Thanks and bye for now,

-Abdou.



******************************************************************************



A.TOURAY

Computer Science

Columbia University

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

******************************************************************************









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 01:25:11 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



perhaps we can get the Ahmadiyya perspective from Amir Baba Trawally ( a

fellow 1986 alumnus of Knoxville College). I am waiting to hear from him.



Peace!

Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 02:32:48 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



Ordinarily, I would have continued distributing relevant news pieces to

Gambia-l ESPECIALLY because of Barry's admonition or outcry. But our

relationship with the University of Washington and Tony Loum's position are

far more important than any benefits to be derived from doing that. It's

time for Barry to pat himself on the back for raising the issue and educating

some of us on the implications, and then move on.



For many, the frustration comes from Barry's tampering with the List's "Don't

Ask, Don't Tell" policy (borrowing from an earlier contributor & the Clinton

Administration) and his persistence on the copyright matter. Whatever the

case, we should cease the practice and not get bogged down to Barry and the

copyright issue any further (my opinion). Consideration must be given to

Tony's concerns.



That said, I plan to devise ways of getting news items to all interested

parties through means other than Gambia-l. The risks will be mine, of

course. Perhaps Momodou Camara can assist me in this regard. Sources of all

news items will continue to be indicated, as we have always done.



Ala baraka!

Amadou Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 02:05:33 -0500

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Telecommunications in Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





Hi folks,



i think it's rather unfortunate that the debate on the legality of posting

copyrighted articles has distracted us from what was a great opportunity

for a more lively, and constructive debate. now that the debate on

copyright laws is, for all intents and purposes over, i think we should

turn to issues raised in Barys' other posting.



to refresh your memories, Bary Mahon sent a posting last Monday about

Internet development in The Gambia. it read:



> Actually the Ministry of Works, Communications, etc., organised the

> meeting. It was to mark the visit of a UNDP delegation to The Gambia

> when they signed a memorandum with the govt., under which UNDP will

> provide funding for up to three years for Internet development here. The

> idea is that the private sector will be as involved as possible. Gamtel

> will provide the basic access, using a subsidy of 50% from UNDP for a

> 512k line to the Internet, but will not monopolise the access, i.e.

> private sector ISPs (Internet Service Providers) will be encouraged. The

> access will be subsidised for the initial period (expected to start in

> early '98).



the first thing i said when i read it was 'here we go again!' while i

welcome any efforts at increasing and improving Internet connectivity in

The Gambia, i'm not sure i would have any of the UN and other International

development agencies hold us by the hand. i mean, we've put our eggs in

their baskets for 30 years and what do we have to show for it. as far as

i'm concerned, all these development agencies come with a frame of mind

that belongs to the past, not the future. even though one can argue that

despite the mistakes made, they all mean us well, i would hasten to add

that as the saying goes: 'the road to hell is paved with good intentions'

my feeling is that UNDP does not have much to offer us as we plot and

scheme a strategy for the 21st century. what do you folks think?





Barry continued:



> IMO this gives a good start to the Internet here but its success will

> depend on the widest possible exposure being given to the real benefits,

> such as links between schools here and schools abroad, use of the Net to

> identify support organisations, use of the Net to identify and buy goods

> and services etc., and NOT access to 'fun' sites and the like which may

> cause the Imams to object



i hope Barry that this again would not be another case of development

agencies telling us what's good for us. in as much as very few people in

The Gambia are Internet-savvy, it think all should be allowed to enjoy the

full spectrum of the benefits and drawbacks of the network. in the end,

Gambians should decide what they want to do with their online time, rather

than some bureacrat in Geneva. again, this points out one of the major

drawbacks of having some of these development agencies as partners.



> We at the GTMI will be giving 'walk in' demonstrations of the Internet,

> probably on Saturday mornings, to show members of the general public

> what it is and what is there.

>



are there any plans to have Internet-enabled stations at the National

Library? i agree, it's important to get the public informed and educated

about the Internet, but i also think that this should go hand in hand with

attempts to democratize access. i don't think it helps much to whet

peoples apetites, and leave them to drool!



i'm going to stop here for now, until i hear what you folks think. but i

think we have 2 important threads to follow here: first, the whole issue of

developing our information infrastructure, and second, articulating

criteria for picking partners in our development efforts.



have a great weekend!



Katim





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 05:41:47 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Telecommunications in Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Katim S. Touray wrote:



> the first thing i said when i read it was 'here we go again!' while i

> welcome any efforts at increasing and improving Internet connectivity > in The Gambia, i'm not sure i would have any of the UN and other

> International development agencies hold us by the hand. i mean, we've

> put our eggs in their baskets for 30 years and what do we have to show

> for it. as far as i'm concerned, all these development agencies come

> with a frame of mind that belongs to the past, not the future. even

> though one can argue that despite the mistakes made, they all mean us

> well, i would hasten to add that as the saying goes: 'the road to hell

> is paved with good intentions' my feeling is that UNDP does not have

> much to offer us as we plot and scheme a strategy for the 21st > century. what do you folks think?



What would be your alternative to UNDP's assistance? I know AT&T has

conducted some research in the feasibility of assisting Gambia's

internet connectivity but unfortunately they are in the business of

making money and not giving handouts, with or without stipulations. The

profitability of these types of ventures in countries like The Gambia

are not as apparent as in countries with bigger economies and perhaps

this is why we have little choice but to accept the "little" that

development agencies like UNDP can offer.



> i hope Barry that this again would not be another case of development

> agencies telling us what's good for us. in as much as very few people > in The Gambia are Internet-savvy, it think all should be allowed to

> enjoy the full spectrum of the benefits and drawbacks of the network.

> in the end, Gambians should decide what they want to do with their

> online time, rather than some bureacrat in Geneva. again, this points

> out one of the major drawbacks of having some of these development

> agencies as partners.



I agree with you here although we should note that when Barry says,



> IMO this gives a good start to the Internet here but its success will

> depend on the widest possible exposure being given to the real

> benefits, such as links between schools here and schools abroad, use

> of the Net to identify support organisations, use of the Net to

> identify and buy goods and services etc., and NOT access to 'fun'

> sites and the like which may cause the Imams to object.



this is his opinion and not necessarily that of UNDP. When development

agencies embark on such bilateral projects they do so under specific

mandates, in this case "human development" or "capacity-building". I

suppose this where the bureaucratic stipulations that you are against

come into play. In this particular case, however, I think UNDP is

playing more of a hands-off role. They are assisting by funding the

project with $600,000 in addition to the $500,000 being pledged by the

Gambia Government. It should be noted though that the project will be

managed by Gamtel and the Department of State for Works, Communication

and Information. The next question might be whether these two

institutions have what it takes to make the project a successful one. I

think they do.



> i think we have 2 important threads to follow here: first, the whole

> issue of developing our information infrastructure, and second,

> articulating criteria for picking partners in our development efforts.



In the area of picking our partners in our development efforts, I'm

afraid we have little choice given our economic predicament. If we had

the markets that exist in some of the bigger Third World nations then

perhaps we would. Indeed, in the case of developing our information

infrastructure, we would be able to pick among the best private firms in

the world. They would be knocking at our doors as they have in Asia,

South America and even Southern Africa.



The best bet would be for us to move along cautiously as we seem to be

doing here with UNDP. Gamtel has a pretty decent track record when it

comes to picking partners like Alcatel in France. In their case,

funding came from the French development agencies with the stipulation

of working with french firms.



It is when we do not have the financial resources available that our

choices are limited and as the saying goes: Beggars can't be choosers.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 05:49:25 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassy

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:



> Just out of curiosity (because I am a continent away from America),

> what are you going to protest against?



Perhaps MBAYE B. SARR should send a text version of the PRESSREL.DOC he

sent in the original message which contains all the information.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 07:21:17 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Monogamy -Reply (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I've been watching this tread from its inception with Amy's posting and

have hesitated joining but speech is free so here it goes!



I think, to start off, as LatJor alluded to earlier we need to note the

difference between monogamous and non monogamous relationships in

general and the marital types of monogamy and polygamy. When the phrase

"Monogamy is boring" was mentioned, to which did it apply? I think

there is a world of difference because if it applies to the second, then

the implication that surely follows is that this makes or might make the

case for polygamy. I don't believe it does nor do I believe it, that is

boredom, is the reason why there are so many polygamist husbands.



On the other hand when it comes to relationships in general, be it with

married or unmarried couples, boredom may explain why so many men

"cheat" or are promiscuous, but only to a certain extent. Ancha might

be on the right track when she says:



> As I said earlier on, I think women feel more honour bound to try and

> make a relationship work. I think they also know that it isn't easy

> and hence don't quit as easily as men do (in general, since there're

> always exceptions) ie they don't try to find comfort elsewhere when

> things don't work out the way they expected or wanted them to.



I do believe, however, that it is more than that. If it is simply a

case of becoming promiscuous when the relationship isn't working then

wouldn't there be a tendency to break-up before going elsewhere? I am

speaking (or typing ;-) ) in case of unmarried couples here.



I think boredom has less to do with this than culture and society.



> Another thing is that when women decide to play the field, they are

> called sluts ( excuse the language) etc. while men are considered

> studs.

> Societies' different view points of both sexes under the same

> circumstances, has made sure that there are less women that will be

> promiscuous than men overall.



This is closer to the point. I mentioned culture because I believe we

live in one, almost globally now, where there seems to be a desire to

"enjoy" as much as possible. As Ancha said, society dictates that men

have less to lose by "playing the field" and this is probably why we

tend to be more promiscuous. I'm sure if women did not have as much to

lose socially then the gap in levels of promiscuity between the two

sexes would be smaller. Indeed, in Western societies we see more and

more that this is the case.



Shouldn't monogamous relationships bring about sufficient enjoyment? It

should but unfortunately it doesn't always. Why? Someone else will

have to answer that one.



Happiness on the other hand is a different question.



> I think women also would like to find happiness. I don't see how one

> can be happy with many partners cause who'll be there for you and with > you at the end of the road??? or when the hard times come??? Your

> family of course but what if they can't be there??? A real partner is

> one that can be there for and with you through the good and bad times.



Well first of all this is where, generally speaking of course, there is

a difference in attitudes between men and women. I think women tend to

be more satisfied emotionally or sexually (or whatever the appropriate

term is here) with one partner than is the case with men, or at least

those who tend to be promiscuous.



I think most men, like women, only have true happiness with one partner

(or in the case with polygamy, their legitimate partners) and this

probably explains why we try with such vigour to avoid getting caught

"playing the field" (those of us who do) lest we risk losing the one

"who'll be there". Of course we must also realize that many of us, both

men and women (but more men than women for reason already mentioned)

also "play the field" to find that "one".



Going back to the issue of boredom, in societies where polygamy (that is

in marriages) are accepted, the roots in the promiscuity of husbands are

the same but I believe there are many other more complex factors that

actually lead to these husbands marrying again. These can range from

the traditional to the contemporary but I don't think boredom factors

much.



I should say, since I'm not much of a sociologist or anthropologist,

that I mention all this from personal experiences and observations but

all the same I would love to read your reactions and thoughts.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 07:34:38 -0400

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain







> SArian,

>

I don't remember Mam Cham but my sisters do. Going home

yesterday, I kept thinking that Mam Cham could not have been one of the

settlers of Half Die since the make-up of that quarter was/is one where

Wollof Gourmets and Wollof Serigns were blood relatives and the kinds of

sentiments Mam Cham had against your family seemed out of character for

a typical HALF-DIE IAN. I am sorry that that kind of abuse took place.

Of course, your grandmother was not one to take rubbish from

anyone as I remember and I hope she did not.



It has to be said though that Gambia enjoys a peaceful

co-existence of religions inspite of the Mam Chams and the recent

Ahmaddiya debacle.



Ya Soffie







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 8:55:09 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Thanks Barry,

I have again checked with the legal department because I am not a lawyer =20

=2E I was told that if the words are changed or summarized it is OK as long=

=20

as you reveal the source=2E

Secondly on the financial gains they claim that it is primary in =20

determining if any violation of copyrights stands=2E (according to them if=20=

=20

there is no direct or indirect monetary gain then again it is ok BUT I =20

will seek a second opinion=2E

Question to you Barry

Since you know and remind us of this possible violation all the time, =20

What in your opinion is the solution?? If you are sincerely part of this =20

diverse group seeking information about home it is your obligation to =20

help us not hinder us =2E Please find answers!! And thanks

peace

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: barry=2Emahon@ci=2Erech=2Elu

Sent: Wednesday, September 24, 1997 12:27 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: Copyright issues =2E=2E=2E



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg wrote:

>

> Dr Katim

> I respectfully disagree with the threat to the existence of the forum

> because we are NOT getting any monetary compensation when we email it =20

or

> forward it to our friends=2E If I am wrong I stand corrected=2E=2E=2E=2E



Sorry to correct you - but the issue of money is secondary to the

permission to use=2E

You must have permission from the copyright owner to re-distribute their

material=2E Whether or not you re-distribute for money is matter between

you and the copyright owner=2E

Distributing without reward does NOT confer on you any rights=2E



"Changing a few words" is a debatable matter=2E As I have said reporting

that 'Reuters reports=2E=2E=2E' is

permissible, within limits=2E However, I know of cases where Reuters and

others have successfully prosecuted for what they and the courts

considered was 'excessive' reference to copyright material=2E



P=2ES=2E I would say there is a risk to the list or at least to the

continued membership for some people if direct re-distribution

continues=2E



Bye, Barry









**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

East Tower, Suite 550

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

Internet:

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 97 06:03:49 PDT

From: TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION <

To:

Subject: Re:Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

Message-ID: <



Is Gambia turning to Tyranny...where in Secretaries of States can lock people

up anytime they want...? I hope that would never happen, for that is a

degradation of our people and human race as a whole.....!



Pa-Abdou





<<<<"You are talking to a Secretary of State, somebody who can lock you up

antytime...even today, before you leave here. So don't thjreaten your

situation. You don't have to be rude. You are too young to be

destroyed.">>>.



In another article in the same issue of The Point, Emuran Saidy reported

that Mr. Karamo Bojang, the acting Principal of Nusrat, an Ahmadiyya

school, told his students that the school will continue to operate.

According to Saidy, he also said that while the principals of Tahir and

Nasir Senior Secondary Schools had all left, "he was assigned by the new

Amir Baba Trawally to go and ask the teachers (staffs) to go on with

their job and enroll new students."



Based on what I have read in other issues of the Observer, I have

gathered that these events have caused some to openly question the

virtues of having a Secretary of State for Religious Affairs, and

accordingly, some have also defended the state position in their letters

to the editor. Our disscusions on this issue here in Gambia-L seem to

mirror those back home.



Peace



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 09:29:09 -0400

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassy

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"









> Hi!

> Just out of curiosity (because I am a continent away from America),

> what are you going to protest against?

> Buharry.

These are some of what are being protested against.



> "A SOLDIER WITHOUT POLITICAL EDUCATION IS A VIRTUAL CRIMINAL"

>

>

>

> WHAT: PROTEST AGAINST TORTURE AND REPRESSION BY THE GAMBIA'S MILITARY

> REGIME

>

> WHEN: SEPTEMBER 25th 1997

>

> TIME: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

>

> WHERE: EMBASSY OF THE GAMBIA

> 1155 15th STREET, NW

> WASHINGTON, DC

>

> Jali Baa - Public Opinion Organ for Sene Gambia and the coalition of

> Gambians united against torture and repression will hold a protest

> against the Gambian Military regimes' use of torture to silence

> criticism. The protest will take place on Thursday, September 25th,

> 1997 from 12pm to 2pm in front of the Embassy of The Gambia, 1155 15th

> Street, NW, Washington, DC.

>

> We are calling on all Gambians and Africans despite our party

> affiliations to take a position and vigorously denounce the barbaric

> behavior of the Gambian National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the

> military wing of the regime.

>

> Subsequent to the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council's (AFPRC's)

> precarious ascension to power, repression and torture have become the

> order of the day in the Gambia. Even under the "civilianized

> military" regime -- APRC - Yaya Jammeh and his cronies continue to

> exercise the same militaristic thuggish behavior unprecedented in

> Gambian history.

> The AFPRC's (now APRC) earlier rhetoric of "peoples power",

> accountability, transparency and probity has evaporated into a myth.

> They have virtually engaged in all the corrupt practices they

> championed as reasons for the ouster of the Jawara regime and damn

> anyone who questions these irregularities. The AFPRC has gotten the

> country into the abyss of the most adventurous and chaotic economic

> programs, the ill effects of which far outweigh those of the Jawara

> regime.

>

> In June 1995, almost a year after the coup, the Gambian people were

> devastated by the most gruesome and heinous murder of Koro Ceesay, the

> former Minister of Finance. He was found burnt to death in his car,

> until this day, no investigation was carried out on the allegations

> that Edward Singateh, Peter Singateh, and Yankuba Touray, all military

> officers, had knowledge of how Koro died. In the same year, captain

> Sadibu Hydara was disarmed, arrested, and detained - he died

> mysteriously in prison of high blood pressure. No such medical

> history was ever established. The AFPRC stays with the death squad

> formation that killed these people to this day.

>

> The token judicial system, headed by "mercenary judges" from Sierra

> Leone, Nigeria and Ghana, operates according to the whims of Yaya

> Jammeh - the "Law according to Yaya."

>

> The most recent barbaric exercise of the civilianized AFPRC happened

> in June 1997 when 5 members of the United Democratic Party (UDP),

> including sister Sarjo Kunjang Sanneh, were arrested and brutally

> tortured for simply holding a meeting.

>

> Like all other military regimes in Africa, the AFPRC has become an

> added nightmare in the impoverished lives of Gambians. Scandals of

> $27M in Swiss bank accounts and homegrown corruption within the three

> years of AFPRC kleptocracy clearly characterize their hidden agenda

>

> WE DEMAND:

>

> 1. Immediate disbanding of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA)

> 2. Immediate investigation into the deaths of Koro Ceesay and

> Sadibu Hydara

> 3. ABOLISHMENT of the Death Penalty

> 4. Immediate investigation, by an independent body, into the

> torture of the 5 UDP members

> 5. Return the stolen resources - $27M - to the people

>

>

>

> WE APPEAL:

>

> 1. To civilians in office to resign from this thuggish government

> to save what's left of our beloved country

> 2. To the soldiers who have any humanity left to resign and refuse

> orders to torture their own brothers and sisters

> 3. To all Gambian lawyers to take a stand against these human

> rights abuses by the regime.

>

>

> FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:-

>

> OUSMAN J. BOJANG 301/445-0665

> MBAYE B. SARR 301/445-2850

> OUSAINOU MBENGA 202/328-8049

> SOFFIE B. CEESAY 301/445-2850

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 17:06:41 +0200

From: "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" <

To:

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ... (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:

>

> On Wed, 24 Sep 1997, Tamsir Mbai wrote:

>

> > If you ask me, I will share whatever information I deem relevant to

> > The Gambia with other members of this list, but that DOESN'T make it legal.

> > So spare Barry the whiplash. He doesn't deserve it, and quite frankly, I

> > think several of us owe him an apology. When we crave so much for democracy

> > and the freedom of self expression, why shouldn't Barry be given a chance to

> > have an opposing view?

>

> I couldn't agree more Tamsir. I think that Barry was worried about the

> list or at least some members of it getting into trouble and that's why

> he brought up the subject. Just cause some people are annoyed by it or

> don't want to hear it, doesn't mean that the subject shouldn't be brought

> up and even harped on, if it means getting the message across and having

> people adhere to the warnings.

> Ancha.

>

>

>



I could not have said it better! And he doesn't deserve to be called a

'moron'. People have said repeatedly on this list to stop the name

calling but I guess that's how the we humans are: we never learn.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 10:11:02 -0700 (PDT)

From: "D. Proctor" <

To:

Subject: Lists and their evolution... (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





This is not original material, but I submit it as something that may help us

all to understand the broad band of users, their needs, and their

understanding of how the net and list servs run... use the delete key freely!



Every list seems to go through the same cycle:



1. Initial enthusiasm (people introduce themselves, and gush

alot about how wonderful it is to find kindred souls).



2. Evangelism (people moan about how few folks are posting to

the list, and brainstorm recruitment strategies).



3. Growth (more and more people join, more and more lengthy

threads develop, occasional off-topic threads pop up)



4. Community (lots of threads, some more relevant than others;

lots of information and advice is exchanged; experts help other

experts as well as less experienced colleagues; friendships

develop; people tease each other; newcomers are welcomed with

generosity and patience; everyone---newbie and expert alike---

feels comfortable asking questions, suggesting answers, and

sharing opinions)



5. Discomfort with diversity (the number of messages increases

dramatically; not every thread is fascinating to every

reader; people start complaining about the signal-to-noise

ratio; person 1 threatens to quit if *other* people don't

limit discussion to person 1's pet topic; person 2 agrees

with person 1; person 3 tells 1 & 2 to lighten up; more

bandwidth is wasted complaining about off-topic threads

than is used for the threads themselves; everyone gets

annoyed)



6a. Smug complacency and stagnation (the purists flame everyone

who asks an 'old' question or responds with humor to a serious

post; newbies are rebuffed; traffic drops to a doze-producing

level of a few minor issues; all interesting discussions happen

by private email and are limited to a few participants; the

purists spend lots of time self-righteously congratulating

each other on keeping off-topic threads off the list)



OR



6b. Maturity (a few people quit in a huff; the rest of the

participants stay near stage 4, with stage 5 popping up briefly

every few weeks; many people wear out their second or third

'delete' key, but the list lives contentedly ever after)





Debbie





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 21:11:03 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <19970925191210.AAA45596@LOCALNAME>



Momodou Jagne has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-l Mr.

Jagne. Please send a brief introduction to:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu





Regards

Momodou Camara







On 24 Sep 97 at 22:17, YAYA S. SISAY wrote:



> Wassup Momodou. I have a Gambian uncle that want to be a member of

> Gambia-l. His name is Momodou Jagne. His email address is

> JagneM@wabash. edu. I'll really appreciate if you sign him in. thank

> you. Peace! Yaya!



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 15:45:53 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Thanks!

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-09-22 17:28:56 EDT, you write:



<< (The Gambia's most livable city--according to a poll of 1,000 Gunjurians).

:) >>





I must agree although i went to Gunjur, only as a scout out for camping.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 21:53:04 +0200

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <19970925195411.AAA27958@LOCALNAME>



On 25 Sep 97 at 2:32,



> Gambia-l:

>

> Ordinarily, I would have continued distributing relevant news pieces

> to Gambia-l ESPECIALLY because of Barry's admonition or outcry. But

> our relationship with the University of Washington and Tony Loum's

> position are far more important than any benefits to be derived from

> doing that.



Thats right, the list is too important to take the risk of being

shut down and I agree that Tony's position is also far more

important. We should therefore stop sending copyright material to

the list with immideate effect.



>

> That said, I plan to devise ways of getting news items to all

> interested parties through means other than Gambia-l. The risks

> will be mine, of course. Perhaps Momodou Camara can assist me in

> this regard. Sources of all news items will continue to be

> indicated, as we have always done.



Amadou, I will forward news articles concerning The Gambia to you

and I will add any other interested person to my mailing list too.



Momodou Camara



BTW: You can read one of Barry's articles on the issue of copy right

written in 1992 titled: The European Union and Electronic

Databases: A Lesson in Interference? by Barry Mahon



at:



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 12:59:51 PDT

From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <

To:

Subject: subscribtion of a friend (professor)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



A. SCRATTRED JANNEH OR L. DOWNES,

I CAN'T REMEMBER who it is again that is responsible for

subscribing people to this list. my apologies.

anyway, i am hereby writing to request information on the

subscription process. i know that the would-be subscriber has to

write to Gambia-l owner, but i can't remember much else.

Please send me information on this so i can direct other

interested individuals myself without having to ask for it

every time.i will keep it filed. you may also, if you wish,

send the info directly to Dr. Robinson @

He has expressed his interest in the

Gambia and Senegal to me numerous times, and i felt the list

would be an excellent way for him to interact with us (untill

he makes his visit). He is the Chairperson of the Social-Work

and Criminal Justice Dept. of my school. I am a Criminal

Justice Major and i also do my work-study with his office.

Gratuities in advance.....

n j a g a.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 16:19:51 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Demonstration at the Gambian Embassy

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-09-25 00:48:28 EDT, you write:



<< There will be a demonstration at the Gambian embassy tomorrow from 12 noon

to

2pm.





>>

WHAT IS ABOUT ?



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 22:50:21 +0200

From:

To: "NJAGA JAGNE" <

Subject: Re: subscribtion of a friend (professor)

Message-ID: <19970925205129.AAA20144@LOCALNAME>



On 25 Sep 97 at 12:59, NJAGA JAGNE wrote:

i know that the would-be subscriber has

> to write to Gambia-l owner, but i can't remember much

> else. Please send me information on this so i can direct

> other interested individuals myself without having to ask

> for it every time.i will keep it filed.



Mr. Jagne,

You can tell your friends to send their subscription requests to:

listproc@u.washington.edu



The subject should be left blank and in the message area he/she

should just write : subscribe Gambia-L <Name Surname>



thats all!

Momodou Camara



PS. Your friend has been add to the list, please inform him that it

is a custom here that new members send a brief introduction of

them selves.

















------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 17:12:34 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Gambia in the News (25 Sept)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Development of the River Gambia

*******************************



A one day summit was held today in Dakar by the Organisation for the

Development of the River Gambia. The Presidents of countries who are

grouped in the organisation, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Senegal,

discussed plans for integrating their economies that includes

developing common power, agriculture and transport infrastructure.



According to the news agency Reuters, President Abdou Diouf of Senegal

said in the summit that "Integration is vital to developing our

economies and gaining access to bigger markets".



While no time frame or details were given, the immediate development

programmes he outlined were the construction of four hydro-electric dams

and inter-connection of the power grids of the member states, a

stock-farm project which could be financed by the African Development

Bank ant the building of a road bridge over the River Gambia.



(Source: Reuters)





Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 00:00:06 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "A. Loum" <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970925234418.12515A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings:

I endorse the emerging consensus on the copyright issue. We

should cease sending these postings to gambia-l 'as is' from

their sources. However, we do need to develop a strategy to

circumvent this little problem that makes some folks nervous.

Judging from the comments, we all by and large still want to

get news about Gambia and Africa from whatever source it

comes from.

Momodou Camara is actually pointing to the way out of this

debacle. We could still share this information without

snooping eyes seeing what we are doing. Momodou's intentions

to continue to send news postings to private individuals (like

Amadou), could be replicated en mass 30 of us could volunteer

to redistribute these postings to between 7 - 10 list

members. Of course these need to be centralized first (to a

Manager, or a voluteer, say) who in turn sends them to these

30 volunteers, who then send the postings to their designted

7 - 10 list members. This way nothing comes to gambia-l

but to individual members of gambia-l!

The need to know what is going on in our beloved country

as well as our dear mother Africa is the major source

of inspiration for these guerilla tactics.

Of course we could also find out from these News Outlets if

we could forward their wires to our list. Personally I doubt

if they'll say 'yes', but it's worth a try.



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 08:07:24 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCA53.4336EA60"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCA53.4336EA60

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



The need to know what is going on in our beloved country

as well as our dear mother Africa is the major source

of inspiration for these guerilla tactics.



Its funny knowing that the struggle is not over until its over! These =

TACTICS have worked to devastating effect in the =

past(Namibia,Zimbabwe,South africa,Guinea Bissau .....) and I am sure =

they will work again in 1997 and beyond.So,back to the BUSH,Guys! And =

the struggle continues!



And keep the good work down there!



Regards Basss!=20



-----Original Message-----

From: Gabriel Ndow [SMTP:

Sent: 24 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 07:00 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 00:29:27 -0500

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Jagana wrote...

>> Is it not time for AFRICAN LEADERS TO WAKE UP AND STOP LAUNDERING OUR

>> NATIONAL WEALTH.



While this is true, I think it's truer that unless educated sub-Saharan

Africans (especially those abroad, for obvious reasons) outside the ruling

class make some substantive effort to reclaim and secure their countries'

wealth, we'll continue being raped.



I had the audacity during my early days on gambia-l (probably out of

euphoria over discovering the largest single audience of educated Gambians

and friends of the Gambia abroad... ever!) to suggest that we try to raise

a UN petition aimed at discouraging such outright theft. I don't remember

getting a single response.



While, in all probability, sub-Saharan Africa will be "slumming it" in the

global economy well into the 21st century, our position at the bottom of

the food chain is probably guaranteed for even longer if we sit back and

hope our prayers will conjure up benevolent rulers...



- Francis







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 01:46:37 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (25 Sept)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:



> A one day summit was held today in Dakar by the Organisation for the

> Development of the River Gambia. The Presidents of countries who are

> grouped in the organisation, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and

> Senegal, discussed plans for integrating their economies that includes

> developing common power, agriculture and transport infrastructure.

>

> According to the news agency Reuters, President Abdou Diouf of Senegal

> said in the summit that "Integration is vital to developing our

> economies and gaining access to bigger markets".



PANA has also reported on the summit in Dakar. You can read their

report at:



http://www.africanews.org/PANA/news/19970925/feat8.html



According to PANA, the organisation, Gambia River Development Authority

(OMVG), began the summit in the hope of injecting new life into the body

and speeding up development. OMVG's first project, scheduled to begin

this year, is a 16 billion CFA francs (32 million U.S. dollars)

initiative to develop the agroforestry and the pastoral sectors.



In addition, PANA also reports that officials at the summit said a

recently completed market survey resulted in 20 sites being "selected

for the construction of four hydroelectric dams by the year 2015," with

locations in Gambia, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.



According to PANA, President Abdou Diouf of Senegal also said, "In

today's world, in which Africa is marginalized, these countries would

have to meet their needs for food security, industrial development and

increased income for their peoples."



(Source PANA)



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 09:06:27 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCA5B.AC889C40"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCA5B.AC889C40

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



That said, I plan to devise ways of getting news items to all interested

parties through means other than Gambia-l. The risks will be mine, of

course. Perhaps Momodou Camara can assist me in this regard. Sources =

of all

news items will continue to be indicated, as we have always done.



Doc!

Please,register my private Email address as the first subscriber to =

the Bush List.



On a much more serious issue,even though I don't to be part of the =

impending war between the twin cities of kartong and gunjurr,because my =

CITY,Sukuru Kunda, is thousands of miles away,I want to inform all of =

you out there gloating about the "livability"of your cities that from =

now on,all of you guys will have to get yourselves Trasnsit Visas =

inorder to pass through our Unique CITY to go to Banjul.An expert on the =

status of Sere Kunda (Sukuru Kunda) has just told me that it is =

mentioned somewhere in the Gambian Constituition,,just like it is done =

about Quebec in the Canadian constituition,that we can take our =

Independence anytime we wish to do so without risking any civil war =

whatsoever.So,make sure all of you Gunjurians and Kartongkoos stop =

starting something you cannot finish!



Regards Basss!=20

(His Excellency, The Supreme Alkaloo Of Sukuru Kundaa)

-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: 23 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 09:33 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...



Gambia-l:



Ordinarily, I would have continued distributing relevant news pieces to

Gambia-l ESPECIALLY because of Barry's admonition or outcry. But our

relationship with the University of Washington and Tony Loum's position =

are

far more important than any benefits to be derived from doing that. =

It's

time for Barry to pat himself on the back for raising the issue and =

educating

some of us on the implications, and then move on. =20



For many, the frustration comes from Barry's tampering with the List's =

"Don't

Ask, Don't Tell" policy (borrowing from an earlier contributor & the =

Clinton

Administration) and his persistence on the copyright matter. Whatever =

the

case, we should cease the practice and not get bogged down to Barry and =

the

copyright issue any further (my opinion). Consideration must be given =

to

Tony's concerns.



That said, I plan to devise ways of getting news items to all interested

parties through means other than Gambia-l. The risks will be mine, of

course. Perhaps Momodou Camara can assist me in this regard. Sources =

of all

news items will continue to be indicated, as we have always done.



Ala baraka!

Amadou Scattred Janneh







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 10:45:01 +0000

From: Barry Mahon <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Telecommunications in Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Katim S. Touray wrote:

>

> Hi folks,



> the first thing i said when i read it was 'here we go again!' ....

> ....my feeling is that UNDP does not have much to offer us as we plot and

> scheme a strategy for the 21st century. what do you folks think?



I would have to agree in principle. One of the things that never ceases

to amaze me here is that the people accept that the UN agencies, one and

all, are treated as 'Diplomats' - they have (big 4 wheel drive) vehicles

and tax free status. The UN is paid for by you the taxpayers, what is

the justification for using this money for vehicles and big compounds

etc.? Of course they might need some of these things for up-country

stuff but not here in the Kombos.

However, I would doubt that the money for introducing the Internet

would/could be raised locally. In fact I would say that it should not -

there are other priorities. Of course you might say that the Internet is

not a high priority compared to health & education but, as the Minister

said in response to exactly that sentiment expressed at the meeting - "

We appreciate that view but we feel that the Internet can make a

positive contribution in exactly those areas"

Given that the money comes for outside, the effort should be put to

spending it wisely. Unfortunately the UNDP is, like all the others,

heavily bureaucratised, you have to jump through a lot of hoops to get

the money. Here at GTMI I have been trying to get some sessions

organised on 'who wants to apply for what' - but there is reluctance -

probably because some people want an 'inside track' to the money.

>

>

> i hope Barry that this again would not be another case of development

> agencies telling us what's good for us.



My point here was partly joking - there is a widely publicised (media

opinion) that the Net is all about pornography and hacking.... we need

to be sure that the effort is not diverted....Of course people will do

what they want, that's the 'ethos' of the Net.



> are there any plans to have Internet-enabled stations at the National

> Library? i agree, it's important to get the public informed and educated

> about the Internet, but i also think that this should go hand in hand with

> attempts to democratize access. i don't think it helps much to whet

> peoples apetites, and leave them to drool!



Agreed, I know nothing of the plans of the National Library. The

Librarian was trained in UK but even then they may not have covered

Internet subjects. However, we will be announcing our walk-ins in the

papers and also contacting people like the NL if they wish to have

introductory courses.



The real issue, as usual, is money. There is no free lunch here, even

though UNDP will subsidise the usage, it will not be free. In fact I

would be opposed to creating any idea that it is. However, this means

that agencies like the NL and GTTI (where they already had a one month

trial using the existing Gamtel access), and others need to find budget

to pay for their use. Same goes for the 'general public'

>

The other problem may be that 'the nerds' take over - i.e. the techies,

who tend to confuse people with their jargon and show off their

technical whiz. There was some evidence of that at the meeting.



Bye, Barry





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 97 03:26:50 PDT

From: TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION <

To:

Subject: WORDS COULD BE DISTORTED AS SOCIETY EVOLVES....

Message-ID: <



Some of us might find it necessary to support this course....!



Pa-Abdou Barrow



From: RR5::JWIMBUSH "JASON PG#8715 "SHOW ME THE MONEY!"" 26-SEP-1997 01:24:27.60

To: JBSMITH, ABARROW

CC: JWIMBUSH

Subj: read this!!!!



>>

>>The following article is quite thought provoking and I'm sure many of you

>>will

>>have

>>an opinion about this. You can see mine at the end of this e-mail. If

>>anyone

>>wants

>>to share their opinions . . . of course . . . the e-mail lines are open!!!

>>

>>+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

>>

>>> *Taken from Emerge Magazine September 1997*

>>> **********************************************************

>>>

>>> "Anyone can be a ******, A

>>> ****** is any ignorant person,"

>>> Kathryn Williams, curator

>>> at the Museum of African

>>> American History in Flint, Mich,

>>> always explained.

>>>

>>> So, when a young boy asked recently,

>>> "Am I a ****** because I'm Black ?

>>> she said, "No child, go look up the

>>> word in the dictionary."

>>>

>>> When the boy returned, he read

>>> with disappoiment, "1: a black person

>>> 2: ...member of any dark-skinned race."

>>>

>>> Williams was apalled. She hopes to

>>> gather enough support from NAACP

>>> chapters and Black media to demand

>>> a revision. She asks that letters

>>> be sent to the:

>>>

>>> Language Research Service

>>> Merriam-Webster Inc.

>>> Box 281

>>> Springfield, MA 01102 or

>>> call (413) 734-3134

>>>

>>> ---------

>>The following is a letter that one reader sent to the Editor in Chief

>>with regards to the definition in Emerge magazine followed by his

>>response.

>>

>>> > Dear Sir:

>>> >

>>> > I am writing in regards to the September 1997 article in "Emerge

>>> >Magazine" entitled, Defintion Petition. It concerns the definition of

>>> > the word ****** in the 1996 version of the Merriam-Webster's

>>> > Collegiate Dictionary. It seems that the secondary definition now

>>> > includes a reference to "dark-skinned" people, and the third to a

>>> > socially disadvantage class of persons. I feel this

>>> > to be inappropriate and strongly suggest that you consider the

>>> > implications of propagating racial slander. I whole heartiedly

>>> > support Ms. Kathryn William's position, and respectiful request

>>> > a revision. Thank you kindly for your attention to this letter.

>>

>>

>>> Subject: THIS IS THEIR RESPONSE

>>>

>>> Your comments concerning the entry for "******" in our Collegiate

>>> Dictionary would normally be answered by our editor in chief,

>>> Frederick C. Mish. Unfortunately Mr. Mish is currently at home

>>> recuperating from a recent accident and does not have access to his

>>> e-mail. He has, however, prepared a response to the many questions and

>>> comments we've been receiving on this subject since the dictionary

>>> entry was mentioned in "Emerge," and I'm happy to send

>>> along a copy of that response.

>>>

>>> Stephen Perrault

>>> Senior Editor

>>> Merriam-Webster, Incorporated

>>>

>>> We hope you will forgive us for making this response less individual

>>> and more formulaic than our usual correspondence. The volume of mail

>>> generated by the brief piece in "Emerge" has forced us to take a

>>> general approach.

>>>

>>> The first point we want to make is that the entry for "******" in

>>> Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary, Tenth Edition, contains a

>>> very important part, a usage paragraph, that the magazine did not

>>> show you:

>>>

>>> usage "******" in senses 1 and 2 can be found in the works of such

>>> writers of the past as Joseph Conrad, Mark Twain, and Charles Dickens,

>>> but it now ranks as perhaps the most offensive and inflammatory racial

>>> slur in English. Its use by and among Blacks is not always intended

>>> or taken as offensive, but, except in sense 3, it is otherwise a word

>>> expressive of racial hatred and bigotry.

>>>

>>> We believe that this constitutes a strong, clear statement about the

>>> actual status of this word in usage today.

>>>

>>> Please bear in mind as you consider these definitions of "******"

>>> that we are defining the meanings of a word, not describing groups of

>>> people. The difference is of crucial importance. We are not saying

>>> that if one is a member of a dark-skinned race one should consider

>>> oneself a ******. Such an attitude is totally abhorrent to us! We

>>> are saying that some people (sick or misguided people, in all

>>> likelihood) currently use the word "******" and others (like Joseph

>>> Conrad, Mark Twain, and Charles Dickens, mentioned in the usage

>>> paragraph above, whose writings reflect many of the attitudes of

>>> their time) have used it in the past and when the word is used by

>>> such people it generally refers to either a black person or a member

>>> of some other dark-skinned people.

>>>

>>> We have often been told by correspondents that at some time "******"

>>> meant an ignorant or shiftless person of any race. We have no

>>> evidence in our files of citations (a citation being simply an

>>> example of an English word in context) that "******" is used with

>>> such a meaning. If you have actual evidence of this, especially in

>>> print, we would be very glad to have you pass it along. Please

>>> remember that a dictionary cannot assign meanings to words; it can

>>> only record the meanings that people actually use.

>>>

>>> We do not believe that we would be doing anything positive about

>>> racism by removing the entries for "******" and other offensive words

>>> from the dictionary. We cannot make offensive words pass out of

>>> existence by leaving them out of the dictionary; we can merely damage

>>> the integrity of the dictionary. People do not learn these words from

>>> the dictionary, nor do they refrain from using the words until they

>>> have checked a dictionary to see whether the words are entered. The

>>> dictionary really has little to do with the use of these words except

>>> to record it and to tell the truth about its offensiveness.

>>>

>>> I think too that I should point out that all reputable college-level

>>> desk dictionaries published in this country now have entries for some

>>> offensive words. Including such entries is not an aberration on our

>>> part but is typical of mainstream lexicography in our time.

>>>

>>> I hope I have persuaded you that we are behaving responsibly as

>>> dictionary makers in our handling of words like "******," and I thank

>>> you for giving me the opportunity to explain.

>>>

>>> Sincerely yours,

>>>

>>> Frederick C. Mish

>>> Vice President and Editor in Chief

>>

>>++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

>>

>>My comment: Can we really be surprised that this definition is still

present.

>>I'm sure we are all guilty of using this word in one way or another when we

>>refer to each other. At the rate and the way in which we use it, it appears

>>

>>that the next definition for this word will be . . .

>>

>> ******: a friend or associate. ex. John is my ******.

>>

>>Unfortunately, we as a people have continued to keep this word alive!!

>>And although I truly believe that anyone can be one, a picture of what

>>kind of person comes to mind when you hear this word? How can we

>>really except others to stop when we can't stop ourselves!!!

>>

>>Jerry

>>

>>

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 07:49:31 PDT

From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <

To:

Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



LAT JOR WROTE:::.......



>Greetings:

>I endorse the emerging consensus on the copyright issue. We

>should cease sending these postings to gambia-l 'as is' from

>their sources. However, we do need to develop a strategy to

>circumvent this little problem that makes some folks nervous.

>Judging from the comments, we all by and large still want to

>get news about Gambia and Africa from whatever source it

>comes from................

..........

>if they'll say 'yes', but it's worth a try.

>

>LatJor

>





RIGHT ON LATJOR... THIS ISSUE IS GETTING ATTENTION. We do

need to get other ways of distributing news from home without

getting in trouble for it. YOUR SUGGESTIONS ARE EXCELLENT....

N j a g a....



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 11:16:30 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



I agree with the excellent suggestion

Habib

-----Original Message-----

From: jagnen25@hotmail=2Ecom

Sent: Friday, September 26, 1997 10:55 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: RE: Copyright issues =2E=2E=2E



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

LAT JOR WROTE:::=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E

=20



>Greetings:

>I endorse the emerging consensus on the copyright issue=2E We

>should cease sending these postings to gambia-l 'as is' from

>their sources=2E However, we do need to develop a strategy to

>circumvent this little problem that makes some folks nervous=2E

>Judging from the comments, we all by and large still want to

>get news about Gambia and Africa from whatever source it

>comes from=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E

=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E

>if they'll say 'yes', but it's worth a try=2E

>

>LatJor

>





RIGHT ON LATJOR=2E=2E=2E THIS ISSUE IS GETTING ATTENTION=2E We=20=

do

need to get other ways of distributing news from home without

getting in trouble for it=2E YOUR SUGGESTIONS ARE EXCELLENT=2E=2E=2E=2E

N j a g a=2E=2E=2E=2E



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

East Tower, Suite 550

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

Internet:

**************************************

------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 23:22:59 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: please.....Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:I have a hypothetical scenario I want to contribute to theissue of copyrighting.It is October, and the Observer has been successfully launchedat www.gambianet.org. Now while some members of gambia-l aresubscribers to it, many are not. One of those who is a regularsubscriber decides to download on a regular basis articlesfrom the Observer and post them on gambia-l.What would the folks at GambiaNet think? How different is thisfrom what is the current acceptable (except for one dissentingvoice) format?I am all for the dissemination of information and willpersonally go to all ends to obtain it. As we defend our rightto share information, I think we should also consider thesame scenario when it is closer to home.What do you think?LatJor------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 02:46:13 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: please.....Message-ID: < 3428B735.16EFAD2@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLatJor Ndow wrote:> I have a hypothetical scenario I want to contribute to the> issue of copyrighting.> It is October, and the Observer has been successfully launched> at www.gambianet.org. Now while some members of gambia-l are> subscribers to it, many are not. One of those who is a regular> subscriber decides to download on a regular basis articles> from the Observer and post them on gambia-l.> What would the folks at GambiaNet think? How different is this> from what is the current acceptable (except for one dissenting> voice) format?> I am all for the dissemination of information and will> personally go to all ends to obtain it. As we defend our right> to share information, I think we should also consider the> same scenario when it is closer to home.> What do you think?While I am a member of the Board of Directors of GambiaNet what I sayhere is a personal remark and not on behalf of GambiaNet.This is an interesting scenario and one that I am quite sure will takeplace. It is to be expected that there will be some members ofGambiaNet, who are also members of Gambia-L and will from time to timeforward articles or excerpts of articles from the Observer Online fordiscussion purposes.Given the fact that the Observer Online was born out of Gambia-L and allthe administrators of the service are members of Gambia-L, I am alsoquite sure that such activity will be closely monitored. The agreementthat potential GambiaNet members will have to adhere to will includeprovisions making it clear that the material on the Observer Onlineservice is a copyright of The Observer Company and the rest of the legalgarb prohibiting distribution without permission.If, as LatJor mentions, there is a member who regularly posts articles Iam sure the administrators of GambiaNet will first warn the memberagainst continuing such activity as it goes contrary to the agreement heor she agreed to and is supposed to adhere to. If the members persiststhis activity, I would not be surprised if that member is removed fromGambiaNet and thus will no longer gain access to the Observer Online.Given how I feel about the issue of re-distributing news wire storiesthis may seem hypocritical but I'm sure the difference between thisscenario and that of what actually takes place here on Gambia-L can beappreciated. In addition to what I just mentioned above, the ObserverOnline would lose a considerable amount with such an activity while theloss to Reuters, Xinhua, PANA, etc. is negligible.Regardless of this difference however, I can say with some certaintythat you will not find any messages from GambiaNet administrators to theGambia-L list warning members not to post copyrighted material onGambia-L. That prerogative really belongs to the administrators ofGambia-L and no one else.I can understand having a member of Gambia-L bringing up the issuere-distribution of copyright material and warning members against suchactivity. What I don't understand is why this has to be done repeatedlyas though the member is a self appointed regulator. This is why I saidearlier that if that member has a serious problem with all this heshould consider either contacting the proprietors of the material he isso worried about, leaving and not being a part of it all or just let thematter go.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 11:22:59 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: please.....Message-ID: < 3427A693.EC5@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> Once a news release hits the papers, whether from Reuters or any other source, that paper> can be picked up and sent to anyone anywhere in the world.One newspaper sent to one person is not, I would submit, the same assending the original news release to a whole list.> what is Barry's interest in this matter?This 'moron' has no specific interest (presumably you mean financial?)in this matter. I have worked in the information industry for a longtime and I know the attitude of copyright owners to protecting what theysee as their rights, viz. my reference to the US Congress.Interesting that no-one has reacted to the programming piracy side ofthe question, everybody happy to have their efforts stolen??? Nobodyhere ever copied a diskette with a program on it? Nobody here everlaplinked a program from one machine to the other?? All the same issue.Bye, the moron.------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 05:01:20 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseMessage-ID: < 3428D6DF.1CF2311A@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI just read an article in the September 15 issue of the Daily Observertitled "Ahmadiyya-Gov't Impasse Resolved".The Observer reports that "the misunderstanding between the Gambianauthorities and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat is now reslovled, followingthe decision by the Government to declare its commitment to secularismand absolute justice."The non-Gambian Ahmadis abrubtly left The Gambia on September 3following an order from their Imam after a culmination of events thatbegan in June when State House Imam Fatty made remarks against the sectand the Ahmadiyya programmes were pulled from Radio Gambia and GambiaTV.According to the Observer, "the new Amir of the Ahmadiyya Jamaat in TheGambia, Baba Trawally, said he had received a release from the Ahmadiyyaleader, Khalifatul Masih IV, in London". In that release, theKhalifatul Masih, Harzat Mirza Tahir Ahmed says:"I am glad to infrom the people of the Gambia that the most recent vitaldecisions taken by the Right Honourable President Jammeh of the Gambiaregarding the nature of the Gambian government and her unconditionalcommitment to secularism and absolute justice are most cordiallywelcomed by me." In the release he goes on to say that the decisionsare " wise and bold decisions which have dispelled all fears regardingThe Gambia being turned into an intolerable theocracy. The entire worldwould be happy to listen to the President's statements as widelypublished by the media. The world of Ahmadiyya is particular pleasedand indebted to the Right Honerable President for the said decisions."Among those non-Gambian Ahmadis who left were two doctors but accordingto the Khalifatul Masih, he ordered them to return immediately to openthe hospitals that were also closed. The initial delay was due tounavailbale airline seats back to the Gambia but now he explained, "according to immigration laws of the country, we have been served noticeby the Immigration that they cannot visit The Gambia again withoutseeking new permissions. The papers they have demanded will soon besubmitted and now it entirely depends on them how fast they can processpapers and grant new permits."In the same article the Obsever also reported that in a release, MomodouBojang, Secretary of State for Interior and Religious affairs, statedthat " the government upholds religious rights and freedoms as enshrinedin the constitution and as such both Ahmadis and non-Ahmadis areentitled to their respective religious belief and worship as long as thesecurity of the country is not threatened." According to the Observer,Bojang also assured the country that the governement has no intention ofconfiscating the properties of the Ahmadiyya Jamaat "particularly nowthat the Jamaat is headed by indigenous Gambian citizens."In an article in the September 15 issue of The Point the correspondentMbye B. Saine reported that Secretary of State Bojang made assurances ina press conference on September 9 that the departure of the sect willcause no vacuum. Saine reports that "Mr. Bojang explanied that thegovernment, will manage their facilities so that it continues to renderbetter services to the people and this will also apply to their schoolswhich have enjoyed government subventions for a long time. He addedthat government pays the saleries of some teachers in these schools andthe Ahmadis only administer them."It is also mentioned in the article that Bojang said he considers theAhmadis to be muslims and in his response to their letters on the issueof verbal attacks made against them, he ordered all state media housesto cease the broadcasting of sectarian attacks.In the press conference, according to The Point, Bojang had some wordsfor BBC stringer Ebrima Sallah on a report he filed on the affair, areport that he believed was all lies. He told Sallah, "You didn't pichout of my press release because you intended to cause misinformation.""You are talking to a Secretary of State, somebody who can lock you upantytime...even today, before you leave here. So don't thjreaten yoursituation. You don't have to be rude. You are too young to bedestroyed."In another article in the same issue of The Point, Emuran Saidy reportedthat Mr. Karamo Bojang, the acting Principal of Nusrat, an Ahmadiyyaschool, told his students that the school will continue to operate.According to Saidy, he also said that while the principals of Tahir andNasir Senior Secondary Schools had all left, "he was assigned by the newAmir Baba Trawally to go and ask the teachers (staffs) to go on withtheir job and enroll new students."Based on what I have read in other issues of the Observer, I havegathered that these events have caused some to openly question thevirtues of having a Secretary of State for Religious Affairs, andaccordingly, some have also defended the state position in their lettersto the editor. Our disscusions on this issue here in Gambia-L seem tomirror those back home.PeaceLatir Gheran------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 05:14:39 -0400 (EDT)From: MJawara@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: please.....Message-ID: < 970924051438_1686935245@emout02.mail.aol.com I've read interesting and intellectually stimulating postings, but Lord knowsI've also read disgusting and nauseating comments on the List ----- Butthat's the idea of freedom of expression.List members ( including Listofficials ) have hurled insults at each other and as you'd imagine, tempershave flared - up before.I recall when there was a lengthy debate on whetherTombong [ Saidy ] then Charge D'Affaires in Washington should be admitted tothe bantaba.Then the question of his credibility came up.But it has neverbeen suggested for anyone to leave the bantaba and certaintly, the Barry casewould be a bad precedent.The List Management has always used a hands - offpolicy ( even though there were times when I felt management should havestepped in ) and I'd hope this unwritten law is respected in thisinstance.While members are entitled to and encouraged to participate in anydiscussion, we reserve the right to be silent and jump in any discussion aswe find necessary.It shouldn't matter that Barry's first posting sincebecoming a member is on copyright issues.I plead guilty to infringement ofcopyright laws on the internet.In the wake of ' 94 coup, many of us becameincreasingly insatiable in our quest for information from Banjul.There washardly a day when Pap Saine ( Reuters' Banjul correspondent ) didn't send areport on Gambia.I believe in the dissimination of information and back inthose days, thanks to my internet provider I'd give print outs of newsreports to friends.But the fact of the matter is, its illegal.While I didn'tgain anything financially, Reuters might have lost potential customers.Barry doesn't claim to be a legal expert ( looking at his previous postings )nor is he legislating or being a custodian of morality on Gambia - I.Hence,his postings on this subject should be seen as ' his opinion ' .We couldagree or disagree.I concur with Mr. Katim Touray and sympathize with Barry'scause though I must confess I wouldn't stop making my occasional print outs,yet I would want him to remain a member of this electronic bantaba.Guess Tony [ Loum ] is waiting on the side lines and ready to jump in.I anticipate to be roasted...Musa Kebba Jawara.------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 13:08:27 + 0200 METFrom: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: please.....Message-ID: < 1055FDA3C1C@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITI guess it would be unfair and dishonest of me not to comment on thisissue. Since my joining this list various interesting documents havebeen posted, from which I have benefited. Personally, I harbour nofeeling of guilt, but that is a personal choice based on a deepersense of justice and philosophy, for knowledge has always been and isstill collective. Notwithstanding "decency" requires of us that moderninternational laws and standards be "respected". Hence we must striveto understand the very essence of copyright.The main issue here is that producers of intellectual material aregiven legal protection against economic and moral abuse by copyrightlaws. Economic referring to the distribution of such works foreconomic gains which should otherwise have been due to the owner andmoral in acknowledging the owners contribution and averting possiblemisreproduction or distortion.Exceptions to copyright exist in cases whereby the reproduction isdone for purely intellectual purpose or where permission has beengranted (in both cases acknowledgement of the source is binding).Unless otherwise proven, I would assume that no one reproducescopyright materials here for economic gains and that such materials doserve an intellectual purpose as is evident in the ensuing discussions( I believe that sources are normally quoted too).On a more provocative and radical note, Africa should also learn totake what is good and useful for her people without asking forpermission, where possible, as did others in their relations, past andpresent, to her.So, yes let it go on as Latir suggested and Barry may go ahead andimform Reuters if he so wishes. CASE CLOSED.regards,Alpha Robinson------------------------------Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 19:56:42 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Thanks!Message-ID: < 199709241135.NAA12357@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitWell,I did not notice that Mr. Janneh was celebrating a birthday. In any caseaccept my congratulations. Sincerely wish you many many more returns.But I must caution both Jabou and yourself that I am from Kartong, justnext door to you. So when you make statements such as Gunjur beingsomething of a best(!) you might just be very provocative. Have youforgotten that all good things in Gunjur originate from Kartong, or that wehave been always beating you at football? Besides, Gunjur is not a city.It is a sprawling village.Be Carefull,Modou Sidibeh----------> Från: Gunjur@AOL.COM > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: Thanks!> Datum: den 23 september 1997 05:12> Amadou and Family,> And wasn't that festival dominated by Gambians? So many of the vendorswere> Gambians. l even met a lady from Serekunda who is a neighbour to one ofmy> sisters. She travels to the U.S each summer and spends her time doing allthe> festivals around the country, and then leaves for Gambia in the fall. Mybest> friend of many years, who is a native Atlantan, made a comment about how> enterprising Gambians were. This is true. And l swear Gunjur IS! the most> livalble CITY in Gambia.> Jabou Joh> In a message dated 9/22/97 4:28:56 PM, you wrote:> < It tends to be a great experience when List members run into each other> across the country/globe, given the impersonal nature of the "bantaba."Such> an experience was my meeting with Jabou Joh and family at the 15th annual> African Street Festival in Nashville last weekend. Jabou is a very kind> person, to say the least. And, as it turned out, we were neighbors inGunjur> (The Gambia's most livable city--according to a poll of 1,000Gunjurians).> :)> On another note, I wish to thank all those who sent me birthdaygreetings,> particularly Sarjo Bojang, Malanding Jaiteh, and Ancha Bala-Gaye.> Salaam!> Amadou Scattred Janneh> ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------> Received: from mrin78.mail.aol.com (mrin78.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.188])by> air02.mail.aol.com (V32) with SMTP; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:28:56 -0400> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu> [140.142.56.1])> by mrin78.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)> with ESMTP id RAA20304;> Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:28:24 -0400 (EDT)> Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id OAA25287; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:28:17 -0700> Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id OAA05740 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Mon, 22 Sep 1997> 14:27:58 -0700> Received: from emin38.mail.aol.com (emout40.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.74])> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) withESMTP> id OAA00684 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 14:27:57> -0700> Received: by emin38.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.6.12) id RAA07163 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:27:22 -0400 (EDT)> Message-Id: < 970922165224_1163772637@emout18.mail.aol.com > Date: Mon, 22 Sep 1997 17:27:22 -0400 (EDT)> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Precedence: bulk> From: ASJanneh@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Thanks!> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >>------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 10:47:19 -0400From: Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: tcdint01@mail.datanet.hu Subject: Tour operator seeks Gambian contactsMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970924144719.2a7f1dfa@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"The message below was posted on the Holiday Experiences Message Board on TheGambia Resource Page. It seems this tour operator from Hungary wants tostart working with a tour operator in Gambia.If any one can help, please contact the author directly. Thanks.Andy===============================================================Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page===============================================================>TCD Travel Agency>Budapest, 1010 Hungary>Dear Sirs,>We are the Hungarian tour operator. We would be grateful, if you>offer us some tour operator in your beautiful country , in Gambia ,>with whom we could start business contact.>Looking forward to hearing from you.>Yours sincerely.>Mr Gyvrgy BUDAI>Office Manager>-Wednesday, September 24, 1997 at 03:08:00 (EDT)------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 08:12:41 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < 3428CB79.6B34@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:> Dr Katim> I respectfully disagree with the threat to the existence of the forum> because we are NOT getting any monetary compensation when we email it or> forward it to our friends. If I am wrong I stand corrected....Sorry to correct you - but the issue of money is secondary to thepermission to use.You must have permission from the copyright owner to re-distribute theirmaterial. Whether or not you re-distribute for money is matter betweenyou and the copyright owner.Distributing without reward does NOT confer on you any rights."Changing a few words" is a debatable matter. As I have said reportingthat 'Reuters reports...' ispermissible, within limits. However, I know of cases where Reuters andothers have successfully prosecuted for what they and the courtsconsidered was 'excessive' reference to copyright material.P.S. I would say there is a risk to the list or at least to thecontinued membership for some people if direct re-distributioncontinues.Bye, Barry------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 08:19:49 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)Message-ID: < 3428CD25.6B33@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:I am Irish and therefore I would suggest that I know a great deal morethan anyone here about national suffering etc.,I did not ask for any consideration of my personal status in forwardingmy message. I don't expect that it should be discussed here.I would suggest to those who wish to be abusive that there are plenty ofnews groups for anarchists etc., where you can vent your spleen. I wouldhope that this list was left to those who respect the law.------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 11:04:21 -0700 (PDT)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: VTlBAOQMAnYx/vd/4rCGWA== If Gambia is truly a secular state then I failed to understand the need for the post ofReligious Affairs. This is a good example of wasting tax payer's money, governmentshould stay out of religious affairs and let the individuals worship freely.I was really hesistant to get into this religious debate but I'd like to correct some ofus who beleive Gambia is a very tolerant state when it comes to religion. Non-muslimshave been ostracized every now and then and insults hurled at us (Gourmet you haramyile) when we worship and especially when we have church processions in the streets ofBanjul. People cut procession lines with obscenities and thats why up till today wehave police leading church processions to maintain peace and order. That in my opinionis not the meaning of religious tolerance although not all Gambian Muslims do that butthe fact is, it exist.Our family suffered a great deal of inuslts living in Half-Die surrounded by almost allmuslim neighbors and the mosque directly opposite our house. If anything gets break ordamage around the mosques by the very moslem boys, they blamed my brothers and hurledinsults at us referring to us as "Gourmet you haram yile", when it was their very ownkids playing soccer. I'm sure Webster can remember those days. We were once deniedpermit to celebrate a cousins wedding (sabarr in our compound) because they say some ofthe elder moslems complained that their prayers will be disturbed even though when theystart praying we stop the drumming. Maybe some of you guys are not aware of it butthere is indeed great religous intolerance in Gambia. One would think that the moreeducated in the Quaran you are one would know better but that certainly wasn't the casewith Mam Cham. I don't know what his proper Islamic title would be but he used to headthe dara right in front of the mosque and he had so much hatred for Christians that heconstantly called us Yaafarr. I'm certain Jabou Joh and the older list members wholived in Half-Die knew about Mam Cham and her anti-non moslems beliefs. He even toldone man who named his daughter after my mother that Margaret (Maggie for short) was ayaafarr name and he shouldn't called his daughter that name anymore so the poor manadopted the name Fatou Sagnia. Mam Cham would not touch food or sarahh that comes fromour compound, he was always hateful. But the late Imam Lamin Bah never hurled insultsat christians infact he is definitely one person I could say had relgious tolerance andhad lots of christian friends including his very own first cousin Pa Rene Blaine whowere in and out of his compound a lot. Ok enough for all this lamentation, but hopefullyyou've got my point that there is indeed religious intolerance in our beloved country.Majority does not equate beloved Gambia an Islamic or a certain religous sect state.cheers,sarian------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 12:52:33 -0500From: Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19970924133501.31976932@etbu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hello Everybody,I have always had a wont to put myself in a vulnerable positionwhere I could be chastised. So why not do what I do best, and put myself inthat predicament again.I have been quite passive over the last several months. Nonetheless,I have been following some of the discussions on Gambia-L. Somehow I feltobliged to jump in, just when the subject of copyright issues raised byBarry Mahon has been overly beaten, to further partition the already widedifference in opinion on the matter. Correct me if I am wrong, but it seemslike everybody who has commented on the subject agrees that "redistribution,dissemination, reproduction, ..." or whatever fancy word you choose to usefor the provision of copyright material to somebody else without the consentof the proprietor is ILLEGAL. This is exactly the point that Barry hasespoused on. In my opinion, he has NOT YET acted as the custodian for theenforcement of this delicate international law. He is by no means theethical policeman of copyright law, but his point should be seen as VALIDand as a matter of Barry's personal opinion.If you ask me, I will share whatever information I deem relevant toThe Gambia with other members of this list, but that DOESN'T make it legal.So spare Barry the whiplash. He doesn't deserve it, and quite frankly, Ithink several of us owe him an apology. When we crave so much for democracyand the freedom of self expression, why shouldn't Barry be given a chance tohave an opposing view?_________________________ OBSERVATION ________________________The manifestation of this high degree of intolerance towards those withopposing views is one of many reasons why we have too many dictators inAfrica. We try to impose our thoughts and ideas on other people, and as aresult, opposing views are usually seen as a sign of enmity or on thepolitical level, as an anathema to the state. Consequently, it is notuncommon to see such forces eliminated through summary executions,imprisonment, or sometimes through banishment (exile). One of those methods,banishment, is being suggested for Barry. Let's learn to respect ourdifferences. That is what makes life so interesting.Barry, you wrote that "I am Irish and therefore I would suggest thatI know a great deal more than anyone here about national suffering etc."Wow, wow, hold on a minute!!! Need I remind you of slavery and the perpetualtragedy that Black Africa is going through in terms of economic depravationand psychological traumatisation partly caused by our colonial masters? Ithink NOT. Your struggle to "STAND UP" against England started not too longago. Black people and the nations of Black Africa have been "UNDER THESTAND" for centuries.Thank you. Peace to everybody and good luck in your endeavours.Now I can go back to hibernation.It's Tamsir.------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 22:25:36 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseMessage-ID: < 3429F5D0.217E@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi!It is rather joyful to hear that the government has taken gestures towoo the Ahmaddiyas back and to declare the freedom of all to worship asthey please as provided in the constitution. It is more pleasing to hearthat the state media houses have been ordered to stop broadcastingsectarian attacks. I think the government needs to take the further stepof at least questioning the existence a Religious Affairs ministerialportfolio. =I hope that ordinary Gambians will follow the government=B4s steps andrealise that all the people living in The Gambia have a constitutionalright to worship what they believe in. To each individual, what he/shebelieves in is the right thing to believe in. Otherwise he/she would notbelieve in it.Another thing we need to realise is that The Gambia is a multi-culturalsociety with different tribes, religions etc. It has been so created andso shall it be. To try to change it would negate the very existence of"The Gambia". If for example, the country was supposed to be only forthe Wollofs, it would probably have been called "Jollof". If it wassupposed to be for the Mandinkas, it would probably have been called"Manding" etc. If it was meant for one religion, maybe it would havebeen called something else. It is however called "The Gambia" because itis a rainbow of tribes, beliefs, cultures, complexions etc. eachcomplementing the other. Instead of narrowmindedly condemning those whoare different from us in one way or the other, we should be working onstrengthening and taking advantage of our diversity to take our countryforward. If we are not successful in doing this then all our efforts atdeveloping and making the country a good place for us and ourdescendants will come to nought. I believe that the day the concept of"The Gambia" is negated through attempts at deletion of any of thetribes, religions etc. would be the day that the country willdisintegrate. Let us therefore work towards strengthening the bonds thathold us together as Gambians. It would indeed be very boring if therewere only Wollofs or Mandingoes or Fulas or Muslims or Christians etc.in The Gambia.Sorry for straying a bit but I just couldn=B4t help writing about theimportance of tolerating, appreciating and thereby maintaining the veryessence of The Gambia.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:> => I just read an article in the September 15 issue of the Daily Observer> titled "Ahmadiyya-Gov't Impasse Resolved".> => The Observer reports that "the misunderstanding between the Gambian> authorities and the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat is now reslovled, following=> the decision by the Government to declare its commitment to secularism> and absolute justice."> => The non-Gambian Ahmadis abrubtly left The Gambia on September 3> following an order from their Imam after a culmination of events that> began in June when State House Imam Fatty made remarks against the sect=> and the Ahmadiyya programmes were pulled from Radio Gambia and Gambia> TV.> => According to the Observer, "the new Amir of the Ahmadiyya Jamaat in The=> Gambia, Baba Trawally, said he had received a release from the Ahmadiyy=> leader, Khalifatul Masih IV, in London". In that release, the> Khalifatul Masih, Harzat Mirza Tahir Ahmed says:> => "I am glad to infrom the people of the Gambia that the most recent vita=> decisions taken by the Right Honourable President Jammeh of the Gambia> regarding the nature of the Gambian government and her unconditional> commitment to secularism and absolute justice are most cordially> welcomed by me." In the release he goes on to say that the decisions> are " wise and bold decisions which have dispelled all fears regarding> The Gambia being turned into an intolerable theocracy. The entire worl=> would be happy to listen to the President's statements as widely> published by the media. The world of Ahmadiyya is particular pleased> and indebted to the Right Honerable President for the said decisions."> => Among those non-Gambian Ahmadis who left were two doctors but according=> to the Khalifatul Masih, he ordered them to return immediately to open> the hospitals that were also closed. The initial delay was due to> unavailbale airline seats back to the Gambia but now he explained, "> according to immigration laws of the country, we have been served notic=> by the Immigration that they cannot visit The Gambia again without> seeking new permissions. The papers they have demanded will soon be> submitted and now it entirely depends on them how fast they can process=> papers and grant new permits."> => In the same article the Obsever also reported that in a release, Momodo=> Bojang, Secretary of State for Interior and Religious affairs, stated> that " the government upholds religious rights and freedoms as enshrine=> in the constitution and as such both Ahmadis and non-Ahmadis are> entitled to their respective religious belief and worship as long as th=> security of the country is not threatened." According to the Observer,=> Bojang also assured the country that the governement has no intention o=> confiscating the properties of the Ahmadiyya Jamaat "particularly now> that the Jamaat is headed by indigenous Gambian citizens."> => In an article in the September 15 issue of The Point the correspondent> Mbye B. Saine reported that Secretary of State Bojang made assurances i=> a press conference on September 9 that the departure of the sect will> cause no vacuum. Saine reports that "Mr. Bojang explanied that the> government, will manage their facilities so that it continues to render=> better services to the people and this will also apply to their schools=> which have enjoyed government subventions for a long time. He added> that government pays the saleries of some teachers in these schools and=> the Ahmadis only administer them."> => It is also mentioned in the article that Bojang said he considers the> Ahmadis to be muslims and in his response to their letters on the issue=> of verbal attacks made against them, he ordered all state media houses> to cease the broadcasting of sectarian attacks.> => In the press conference, according to The Point, Bojang had some words> for BBC stringer Ebrima Sallah on a report he filed on the affair, a> report that he believed was all lies. He told Sallah, "You didn't pich=> out of my press release because you intended to cause misinformation."> => "You are talking to a Secretary of State, somebody who can lock you up> antytime...even today, before you leave here. So don't thjreaten your> situation. You don't have to be rude. You are too young to be> destroyed."> => In another article in the same issue of The Point, Emuran Saidy reporte=> that Mr. Karamo Bojang, the acting Principal of Nusrat, an Ahmadiyya> school, told his students that the school will continue to operate.> According to Saidy, he also said that while the principals of Tahir and=> Nasir Senior Secondary Schools had all left, "he was assigned by the ne=> Amir Baba Trawally to go and ask the teachers (staffs) to go on with> their job and enroll new students."> => Based on what I have read in other issues of the Observer, I have> gathered that these events have caused some to openly question the> virtues of having a Secretary of State for Religious Affairs, and> accordingly, some have also defended the state position in their letter=> to the editor. Our disscusions on this issue here in Gambia-L seem to> mirror those back home.> => Peace> => Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 22:28:14 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: please...Message-ID: <19970924202914.AAA39658@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,I agree with Barry that any copyright material is solely theintellectual property of the owner and must not be produced or postedwithout the consent of the copyright owner.However, as one of the members who sends news articles from othersources/Networks which most of you do not have access to, I do notfeel that I should stop just because Barry says so. I intend tocontinue sharing any information with members of the list feel isrelevant for The Gambia.Below is an extract from a news article which I still findvery interesting, though it has been sent to the list before. Thearticle was written on 24th June 1997 from a conference held inToronto on the vital role of knowledge and information technology indevelopment.****************************START********************************Extract from IPS news articleTitle: DEVELOPMENT: Knowledge, a Weapon Against Poverty"Annan argued that development, peace and democracy were nolonger the exclusive responsibility of governments, globalinstitutions or inter-governmental bodies.''The great democractisation of power of information has givenus all the chance to effect change and alleviate poverty in wayswe cannot even imagine today,'' he said. ''With knowledge apotential for all, the path to poverty can be reversed. Knowledge ispower. Information is liberating. Education is the premise ofprogress, in every society, in every family.''The U.N. Secretary-General is convinced that it is ignorance,not knowledge, that makes enemies of men, that turns children intofighters. ''It is ignorance, not knowledge, that leads some toadvocate tyranny over democracy,'' he added. ''It is ignorance notknowledge that makes some think that human misery is inevitable.''Without true democracy, the information revolution isunthinkable, according to the UN head. ''Access is crucial. Thecapacity to receive, download and share information throughelectronic networks, the ability to publish newspapers withoutcensorship or restrictions, the freedom to communicate freelyacross national boundaries ... must become fundamental freedomsfor all,'' he said.''Communications and information technology have enormouspotential, especially for developing countries, and in furtheringsustainable development,'' added Annan. ''But that also means that theinformation gap is the new dividing line between the haves and havenots, those forging new paths to development and those increasinglyleft behind.''Bridging the gap requires continued investment in human capitalin developing countries, and in making knowledge universallyaccessible, as Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni noted.''In the past, unequal access to knowledge incited the strongto aggress the weak,'' he said. ''It is only the universalisation ofknowledge that will create a world equilibrium where nobody will havethe edge of knowledge to use to the detriment of others.''... the aggressive instinct in man is essentiallycalculative. You only attack the weak, you only attack thebackward without access to knowledge. It is not profitable toaggress the equally knowledgeable who, most probably, will beequally strong.''Museveni added that, as time goes on and humanity becomes''civilised, it will be clear to all that knowledge applied towars is a waste of time.''This realisation, however, is still a distance away.''In the meantime, the world's poorer nations can ill afford tolag behind in the field of information technology given theintense competition for new markets that characterises the globaleconomy. "*********************************END********************************'Thanks for readingMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 14:01:24 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970924092834.27843O-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII" Guess Tony [ Loum ] is waiting on the side lines and ready to jump in.I anticipate to be roasted..."Musa Kebba Jawara.Thank you Musa for your suggestion of my input in this delicate matterwhich was going to be done since I was reflecting and researching moreabout this issue. Being a librarian, supervisor of public and technicalservices in the nation's 12th largest academic and research library withwell over 5 million volumes, I constantly work with faculty membersin the areas of copyrighted materials involving materials to be placed onreserve. One thing that I have found out is that Academic institutionshave much more protection under the fair use guidelines than otherorganizations. As was pointed out by many of you, nobody is making anymoney in Gambia-l or for that matter any commercial gains from the newsstories being distributed. Initially, I thought that we could be protectedunder that clause but our University of Washington ( UW ) copyrightofficer refuted that claim. When asked the specific question about thelegality of forwarding copyrighted news stories in listservs, the officerindicated that it was a violation of the copyright laws ( at least of TheUnited States )We could just have been operating similar to the ClintonAdministration's " don't ask, don't tell " policy on Gays but since theissue has been raised by Barry, we have to deal with the tough reality ofaddressing and resolving it. Katim raised some valid points regarding thispractice andthe possible ramifications on the list. I deeply share his concerns.I am sure that everyone will agree that Gambia-l has been a very goodforum which should continue. It has brought us together. Few days ago,Amadou Janneh pointed out the impersonal nature of it which is literallytrue, but for me I feel this personal connection to everyone on the listdespite the fact that we have never met. I have reconnected with long timefriends, schoolmates and neighbors after years and years of not havingseen each other. Examples are my longtime school mate Habib Diab andneighbor Jabu Joh. Therefore, anything that would risk that privilege isunthinkable to me. Katim pointed out that Gambia-l is hosted by anacademic institution ( UW ) which could be jeopardized if this copyrightedissues should be reported to its authorities. I totally agree with him.Compounded to that, my job and livelihood could be at risk if any legalactionscould result especially being the primary sponsor of Gambia-l in thisinstitution. I am aware of the fact that there are other academicinstitutions that have the capability of hosting Gambia-l but whether theywill be willing is another question. UW has stood by us from thebeginning and have been very reliable, despite few technicals problemshereand there which is normal because I am not sure if there is any systemwith 100% efficiency rate.From my personal point of view, I wish that this issue had neversurfaced because I like the policy of forwarding news stories verbatim butif the legality of such a practice is questioned, then we shouldreevaluate the policy. On that I concur with Katim that inorder to be onthe safe side and protect our interest, we should stop the practice offorwarding the copyrighted news stories. Let us look at a hypertheticalexample similar to Latjorr. If for some reasons, Barry decided to bevindictive ( I am hoping that he does not ) and reported the matter toReuters and UW authorities, that can lead to an unpleasant situation.Although some listservs engage in the news story forwarding practice, weshould not just emulate those examples. I know that this will be a bitterpill to swallow but the wollof proverb " DEGA KANI LA " ( truth hurts orburns like hot pepper ) is true. Again for the protection of the list andfor my own job here at UW, I agree that we should stop the news forwardingpractice despite the fact that I personally had engaged in that practicein the past.I am inviting Abdou Touray, the other manager to share his view onthis issue along with the other subscription managers also.ThanksTony Loum**************************************************************************************************************************************************************Anthony W Loum 206-543-4360 VoiceSupervisor, Foster Business Libary 206-616-6430 FaxUniversity of Washington tloum@u.washington.edu Box 353224Seattle, Wa.98195-3200**************************************************************************************************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 01:30:21 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' Gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: <01BCC952.A6F1D8A0@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable-----Original Message-----From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH [SMTP: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: 23 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 12:51 OTo: 'A. Loum'Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...We would have continued the Don't-ask,Don't-tell policy for eternity had =mother luck not given us Barry Mahon.The Reuters would be very proud of =the achievement of their man in the Gambia-l today! Congratulations =Barry! My instincts rarely fail me, and I am glad that they got it right =this time around also.History will register your name as the person who =was the first to make trouble for the Gambia-L,the person supposedly =volunteering for the Gambian people.Ironic,isn't it?Regards Bassss!!-----Original Message-----From: A. Loum [SMTP: tloum@u.washington.edu Sent: 23 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 12:01 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: Copyright issues ..." Guess Tony [ Loum ] is waiting on the side lines and ready to jump =in.I anticipate to be roasted..."Musa Kebba Jawara... Again for the protection of the list andfor my own job here at UW, I agree that we should stop the news =forwardingpractice despite the fact that I personally had engaged in that practicein the past.I am inviting Abdou Touray, the other manager to share his view onthis issue along with the other subscription managers also.ThanksTony Loum=20*************************************************************************=*******************************************************************************=******=20Anthony W Loum 206-543-4360 VoiceSupervisor, Foster Business Libary 206-616-6430 FaxUniversity of Washington tloum@u.washington.edu Box 353224Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=20*************************************************************************=*******************************************************************************=******=20=20=20------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 18:52:19 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Out of man's rib God created "woman" (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9709241821.A14111-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII thought this was kinda funny.Ancha.God was walking by the Garden of Eden one day and decided to stop infor a little visit with Adam."How are thing going, Adam, " God said."Not so good'" said Adam."Why, what's wrong?" said God. "I created a Paradise on Earth foryou. Why aren't you happy?""I'm just SO bored.....I don't have anyone to talk too, I don'thaveanyone to have fun with! I don't have a computer. (...just thoughtI'dslip that one in...tee hee....) "I'm just really bored" Adam exclaimed."Bored, bored, bored.""Well, I can fix that," said God. "What you need is a companion!can make someone for you who will go anywhere you want to go, doanythingyou want to do, clean your house, cook gourmet meals, do all yourshopping, bear your children. A partner who not only will be verybeautiful, but will wait on you hand and foot, obey your every commandandnever complain or grow weary. This companion will take care of all yourneeds and will be kind, loving, trustworthy, dependable, obedient .....every thing you've ever dreamed of" said God."Oh, yes," Adam said joyfully. "That sounds wonderful!But....howmuch is this going to cost me?"God looked at him and said "Well, for all that, it will have tocostyou an arm and a leg."Adam sat down and thought about it for a few seconds. He lookedupat God and said, "How much of that can I get for just a rib?"------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 19:21:02 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Copyright issues ... (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9709241928.A14111-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Wed, 24 Sep 1997, Tamsir Mbai wrote:> If you ask me, I will share whatever information I deem relevant to> The Gambia with other members of this list, but that DOESN'T make it legal.> So spare Barry the whiplash. He doesn't deserve it, and quite frankly, I> think several of us owe him an apology. When we crave so much for democracy> and the freedom of self expression, why shouldn't Barry be given a chance to> have an opposing view?I couldn't agree more Tamsir. I think that Barry was worried about thelist or at least some members of it getting into trouble and that's whyhe brought up the subject. Just cause some people are annoyed by it ordon't want to hear it, doesn't mean that the subject shouldn't be broughtup and even harped on, if it means getting the message across and havingpeople adhere to the warnings.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 19:25:03 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Monogamy -Reply (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9709241915.A14111-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIbeen having some computer problems hence my silence.I tried to send this message a while ago and couldn't. Anyway, thought todo so now.Ancha.On Fri, 19 Sep 1997, Ndey Drammeh wrote:> Hi Bass,Just because monogamy can get boring is certainly no> excuse for one to be promiscuous or to practice polygamy. One has to> be willing to continuously try to inject excitement into arelationship, be it a monogamous or polygamous one, to keep it alive.I couldn't agree more Ndey Kumba. I think it's called acommitment which I think more women than menhonour. And that is why we hear more women complain about it than men. Ithink that if one goesinto a relationship and both parties decide to go STEADY, then I thinkthat it's all about not just keeping your word to your partner, but alsorespecting him/her enough to tell them when you are unable to keep youroriginal promise, istaed of trying to be a player.> Being committed to one person for eternity may not be easy for some> people, but then again, nothing good in life comes easily. It is my belief> that with commitment, love and honesty, monogamy can and does work.> The key is for both parties to be fully committed to making the relationship> work!!I totally agree.AND.................> >>> BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > 09/18/97> 07:16am >>>> Amy!So,maybe you should tell us how women feel about sticking toonly one partner for ever and ever Amen!Regards Basss!As I said earlier on, I think women feel more honour bound to try andmake a relationship work. I think they also know that it isn't easy andhence don't quit as easily as men do (in general, since there're alwaysexceptions) ie they don't try to find comfortelsewhere when things don't work out the way they expected or wanted themto. Another thing is that when women decide to play the field, they arecalled sluts ( excuse the language) etc. while men are considered studs.Societies' different view points of both sexes under the samecircumstances, has made sure that there are less women that will bepromiscuous than men overall.I think women also would like to find happiness. I don't see how one canbe happy with many partners cause who'll be there for you and with youat the end of the road??? or when the hard times come??? Your family ofcourse but what if they can't be there??? A real partner is one that canbe there for and with you through the good and bad times. before I startrepeating myself, I better stop here. Any comments???Ancha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 22:17:33 -0400 (EDT)From: MSarr27100@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Demonstration at the Gambian EmbassyMessage-ID: < 970924221351_-899568704@emout15.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.27703.emout15.mail.aol.com.875153630"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.27703.emout15.mail.aol.com.875153630Content-ID: < 0_27703_875153631@emout15.mail.aol.com.14256 Content-type: text/plainThere will be a demonstration at the Gambian embassy tomorrow from 12 noon to2pm.------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 19:26:59 PDTFrom: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: My replies and "CLITTERECTOMY "Message-ID: < 19970925022702.18108.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainM'BADING BANTABA 'NKOOLY,.....as some of my dear mandinkafriends would say...... 'ALLI BE' DII???This is njaga again, the notorious Gambian in Hilly-BillyLand. i had hoped that i would be more participative in thislist as soon as school opened. This has not been so. i havesimply been too occupied to sometimes even be able to read myE-mail on a weekly basis. I am currently carrying an 18hr creditsemester (in my junior year) including my internship. I am alsoworking part-time to keep up with my bills, i also got an18hrs a week work-study.Oh!!! sometimes i wish somebody would hold their arms up tostop the sun from setting on my battlefield...Anyway, i have been able to read some interesting stuff onthis list from time to time. i have not been replying. Ihowever, have had somethings that i would like to discuss with"ya'all" that have come up in my classes and socialencounters here at K.S.U. i would like to have yo'all's insightsand opinions on them. i however realize that to ask that ofyo'all would be unfair on my part if i dont activelyparticipate in ya'all's discussions. so from now on, i am makingit my personal challenge to at least keep up to date onissues in this list not just by reading them, but also byreplying. i will manufacture at least an hour or two of everyother day to dedicate to this task.REPRIORYTIZE ANDRE-ARGANIZE!!!now to the issues.::: i have read of stuff from A. Haley'sfabrication, to polygamy, from senegambian issues to theahmaddiyan issue. i may not be able to reply in detail to allthat i read, but i will touch as much as i can before ibring up my topic.HALEY'S ROOTS: THE GUY EXCERCISED HIS POETIC (or whatever)LINCENCE. Any one who read roots or watched the movie shouldhave known it was too streamlined and dramatic. it was still agood work, inciteful. there is just no way of accuratelyreconstructing events that happened so long ago relying mostlyon human memory and records that were mostly written by theslave-drivers. biased, for one thing.Polygamy: monogamy is not boring, it is the partners thatget boring. Any relationship would have to last only as longas the reasons for which it started are still there. iconsole those who had grown up in tumoultous polygamousenvirons, but that is not good enough reason to abolish it inthe gambia. what would this achieve? look at nations where itis illegal (polygamy). the law forbits two marriage contracts bythe same person at the same time, but what about sex andrelationships outside of marriage? how many monogamous homeshave been broke because of it? it is human nature to seek newto seek new and unexplored grounds. Islam permits up to fourwives and only if one can afford it. most of the time,however, it is not done the right way. i come from a largejagnen family with many mothers and one dad, but we are all soblessed enough to realise that we are one family. i just love allmy brothrs and sistren. This has helped me a lot in lovingeveryoneelse in this world. afterall we all came from adam andeve,........didn't we????SENEGAMBIA : First of all, lets think.."divide and conquer"Colonialism. sENEGAL and the Gambia are one. made of one peopleof same or similar history and ancestry. britain's interest wasjust in the river Gambia for trade and access to inland.without any regard for the local people, they decided at their""""""berlin conference""""" to carve out the gambia from thefrench. The Gambia has always been closer to senegal thanCassamance. the territory of cassamance was simply ruled by thefrench....that is why it was merged with senegal. A lot oftrouble could have been avoided today had the likes of senghorenad the colonialists simply listened to a certain (jola?) priestin the handling of it at independence. are we still beingsomehow subject to divide and rule when we say we ahte thosearrogant "graan's". we are one people.AHMADDIYAN: THIS is a very delicateissue. where do we drawthe line in the gambia between democracy (including the freedomof religion), and Islamic teachings. simply warning unwarymuslims is one thing, but running them out of the country is awhole other issue. democracy is a western idea, Islam originatedfrom arabia, both are imported into africa by various means.THEY CONFLICT!!!..... BOTH CANNOT BE PRACTICED TOGETHER....I WILL TRY WRITING MORE AND MORE IN DETAILED as time goes onand i catch up with the rest of you guys ( offense to mysistren)NOW...*******CLITTERRECTOMY********.... it was touched inclass one day not so long ago by a professor. of all the thingshe said, the thing that stuck out to me was that " thispainful operation is performed for no other major reason thanto deprive the woman of any pleasure in the sex act." this tome denotes a male conspiracy to reduce their women to nothingother than tools for child-bearing and indulgence. i argued withhim and wrote my essay on this topic for his class, but hestill maintains his position.. untill i can prove him wrong orbring him candid proove of any othe reason(s).i know i cantmake sense of it and that it is painful (the traditional waywithout any painkillers). i just can't see it's practicalpurpose except to uphold a tradition. i don't think even islamcalls for it (unlike it's male version, which is also done forsanitary reasons, as well as traditional). i think it should bestopped. i have seen children screaming and trying to run away,bloodied and hurt.ANYWAY, I invite responses to this. especially about theremoval of pleasure in the sex act part. i would dearly love toknow if anyone has ever heard of this reason being given before.and who the coinspirers were. i would also dearly love to knowjust how it came to be found out. if i remember right' it isthe female kind themselves that perform this controversial operationon other females. i await your comments. i wiil now surf thenet for any info on it.AAL NING' BARRA.YENDU LEEN AK JAMMA.YO' ALL NEVER FORGET TO HAVE FUN. IT IS EASIER TO LOVETHAN TO HATE. HATRED HURTS THE HATER. THE LOVER IS LOVED. ITIS EASIER TO SMILE THAN TO FROWN. I BELIEVE IN THE INHERENTGOODNESS OF MANKIND .... LET'S PRAY TO GOD WHEN WE SEMM LOSTSHE WIILLLLLL GUIDE US.AS' SALAAM.N J A G A ........______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 22:37:50 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Sarian.Loum@corp.sun.com, Subject: Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseMessage-ID: < 970924223527_1923499146@emout09.mail.aol.com SArian,l remember Mam Cham well. lnfact, l was one of his students at the Dara. lnever knew that any of this was going on between him and your family, and myguess is that most of the other people in the neighbourhood were not awareof it. However, l think that the respect and consideration your familyreceived from the former Imam Bah and his family, was the same kind youreceived from my grandmother and the rest of the families in our formerneighbourhood. Am l right on this? l am sure that your family neverexperienced this sort of treatment from the other people in thatneighbourhood, and that says a lot more than Mam Cham's insults. l rememberall of us interacting in a very positive way indeed.Jabou Joh------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 19:40:54 PDTFrom: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com To: MSarr27100@AOL.COM Cc: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re: Demonstration at the Gambian EmbassyMessage-ID: < 19970925024054.25881.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>There will be a demonstration at the Gambian embassy tomorrow from 12noon to>2pm.i read your posting and i give you my full support, theseallegations should be investigated. what has our beloved gambiabenn reduced to?? another third-world thug-ruled nation. are weno longer the smile on the coast of west africa??????right on...N J A G A.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 22:44:13 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu, Subject: Re: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)Message-ID: < 970924224330_-696893427@emout15.mail.aol.com Barry,l suggest you join the anarchist discussion groups and leave us to discussand share what we deem of importance to us. l am sure that would take care ofthe problem.Jabou Joh------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 22:52:04 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)Message-ID: < 970924225015_1731191822@emout06.mail.aol.com Bass,My sentiments exactly!JabouIn a message dated 9/23/97 11:04:09 AM, you wrote:< gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Tue, 23 Sep 199709:03:06 -0700Received: from qatar.net.qa (qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.11])by mx2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTPid JAA27482 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 23 Sep 1997 09:03:02-0700Received: from kolls567 by qatar.net.qa (SMI-8.6/Qatar-Internet-SendmailIt's now Tue, 23 Sep 1997 18:58:16 -0300)id SAA11227; Tue, 23 Sep 1997 18:58:16 -0300Received: by kolls567 with Microsoft Mailid <01BCC853.71C97480@kolls567>; Tue, 23 Sep 1997 19:03:57 +0300Message-Id: <01BCC853.71C97480@kolls567>Date: Tue, 23 Sep 1997 19:01:57 +0300Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: please.(Barry is a Trouble Maker!)MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="----=_NextPart_000_01BCC853.71DA3D60"X-To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 23:17:38 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Out of man's rib God created "woman" (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAncha:You are a brave woman with a great sense of humor. You crackedme up with this one...> He lookedup at God and said,> Adam sat down and thought about it for a few seconds.> He lookedup at God and said,> "How much of that can I get for just a rib?"missing any on either side.I guess Adam had a spare rib cause we men are surely notmissing any on either side.every society creates a cosmogony that will reflect theirOn a more serious note, I think many fail to understand thatevery society creates a cosmogony that will reflect theirunderstanding/perception of the workings of Nature (thedivine, etc...). Their 'Creation Story' reflects theircultural outlook. Some even produce 2 cosmogonies (or more)as is the case with the West (Judeo-Christianity and the'Big Bang!'). If you examine 'Semitic' culture you willunderstand why there is an inherent bias against women. Ifyou study Toubab culture you will understand why they alsoreadily accepted these biases when they adopted Christianity.Our cultures and their atendant cosmogonies speak to adiffernt truth. Unfortunately most of us today ar notacquainted with them and readily, unquestioningly acceptother peoples versions! Mazrui's 'Triple Heritage' cannotbe truly triple until we be acquainted with what is ours bybirth!LatJor------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 22:17:49 -0500 (EST)From: "YAYA S. SISAY" < sisayy@wabash.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 3C64A716A3@scholar.wabash.edu Wassup Momodou. I have a Gambian uncle that want to be a member ofGambia-l. His name is Momodou Jagne. His email address isJagneM@wabash. edu. I'll really appreciate if you sign him in. thankyou.Peace!Yaya!------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 00:18:21 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Thanks!Message-ID: < 970924225940_1399144456@emout17.mail.aol.com Momodou,Don't start another Gunjur, Kartong war. You guys know that we are yourcapital.Jabou------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 06:33:50 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Demonstration at the Gambian EmbassyMessage-ID: < 342A683E.4D88@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi!Just out of curiosity (because I am a continent away from America),what are you going to protest against?Buharry.------------------------------------------------------------------------- MSarr27100@aol.com wrote:> There will be a demonstration at the Gambian embassy tomorrow from 12 noon to> 2pm.> ---------------------------------------------------------------> Name: PRESSREL.DOC> Part 1.2 Type: zz-application/zz-winassoc-doc> Encoding: base64------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 03:48:18 -0700From: Abdou Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu To: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < 342A4172.DCF03F25@cs.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,I think that the issue of copyright infringement has largely decideditself ; we have little option but to stop the practice. Given thepotential liabilities we face, it is time to think about ways ofensuring that we not only continue getting the news, but that we do soin a legal and tenable way.First, we should have a mechanism for deterring the posting ofcopyrighted material. Apart from moral suasion and running a moderatedlist, I can think of few other ways of stopping these materials from thelist. Expelling members for posting copyrighted material is likely tobe detrimental to the long-term interests of the list given the sadhistory of free speech in Gambian discourse. So we need to come up withsome creative solutions. Noone has ever been expelled from Gambia-l andwe should keep it that way.We should also explore the possibility of approaching some of themedia concerns for permission to use/post material from their stories.Since this is a non-profit venture, this approach might not be entirelyunfeasible.In any case, before we come up with a strategy, members shouldrefrain, at least for now, from posting copyrighted material.Thanks and bye for now,-Abdou.******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 01:25:11 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseMessage-ID: < 970925012510_336809412@emout08.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:perhaps we can get the Ahmadiyya perspective from Amir Baba Trawally ( afellow 1986 alumnus of Knoxville College). I am waiting to hear from him.Peace!Amadou------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 02:32:48 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < 970925023247_1865406585@emout02.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:Ordinarily, I would have continued distributing relevant news pieces toGambia-l ESPECIALLY because of Barry's admonition or outcry. But ourrelationship with the University of Washington and Tony Loum's position arefar more important than any benefits to be derived from doing that. It'stime for Barry to pat himself on the back for raising the issue and educatingsome of us on the implications, and then move on.For many, the frustration comes from Barry's tampering with the List's "Don'tAsk, Don't Tell" policy (borrowing from an earlier contributor & the ClintonAdministration) and his persistence on the copyright matter. Whatever thecase, we should cease the practice and not get bogged down to Barry and thecopyright issue any further (my opinion). Consideration must be given toTony's concerns.That said, I plan to devise ways of getting news items to all interestedparties through means other than Gambia-l. The risks will be mine, ofcourse. Perhaps Momodou Camara can assist me in this regard. Sources of allnews items will continue to be indicated, as we have always done.Ala baraka!Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 02:05:33 -0500From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Telecommunications in AfricaMessage-ID: < 199709250709.CAA26035@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,i think it's rather unfortunate that the debate on the legality of postingcopyrighted articles has distracted us from what was a great opportunityfor a more lively, and constructive debate. now that the debate oncopyright laws is, for all intents and purposes over, i think we shouldturn to issues raised in Barys' other posting.to refresh your memories, Bary Mahon sent a posting last Monday aboutInternet development in The Gambia. it read:> Actually the Ministry of Works, Communications, etc., organised the> meeting. It was to mark the visit of a UNDP delegation to The Gambia> when they signed a memorandum with the govt., under which UNDP will> provide funding for up to three years for Internet development here. The> idea is that the private sector will be as involved as possible. Gamtel> will provide the basic access, using a subsidy of 50% from UNDP for a> 512k line to the Internet, but will not monopolise the access, i.e.> private sector ISPs (Internet Service Providers) will be encouraged. The> access will be subsidised for the initial period (expected to start in> early '98).the first thing i said when i read it was 'here we go again!' while iwelcome any efforts at increasing and improving Internet connectivity inThe Gambia, i'm not sure i would have any of the UN and other Internationaldevelopment agencies hold us by the hand. i mean, we've put our eggs intheir baskets for 30 years and what do we have to show for it. as far asi'm concerned, all these development agencies come with a frame of mindthat belongs to the past, not the future. even though one can argue thatdespite the mistakes made, they all mean us well, i would hasten to addthat as the saying goes: 'the road to hell is paved with good intentions'my feeling is that UNDP does not have much to offer us as we plot andscheme a strategy for the 21st century. what do you folks think?Barry continued:> IMO this gives a good start to the Internet here but its success will> depend on the widest possible exposure being given to the real benefits,> such as links between schools here and schools abroad, use of the Net to> identify support organisations, use of the Net to identify and buy goods> and services etc., and NOT access to 'fun' sites and the like which may> cause the Imams to objecti hope Barry that this again would not be another case of developmentagencies telling us what's good for us. in as much as very few people inThe Gambia are Internet-savvy, it think all should be allowed to enjoy thefull spectrum of the benefits and drawbacks of the network. in the end,Gambians should decide what they want to do with their online time, ratherthan some bureacrat in Geneva. again, this points out one of the majordrawbacks of having some of these development agencies as partners.> We at the GTMI will be giving 'walk in' demonstrations of the Internet,> probably on Saturday mornings, to show members of the general public> what it is and what is there.are there any plans to have Internet-enabled stations at the NationalLibrary? i agree, it's important to get the public informed and educatedabout the Internet, but i also think that this should go hand in hand withattempts to democratize access. i don't think it helps much to whetpeoples apetites, and leave them to drool!i'm going to stop here for now, until i hear what you folks think. but ithink we have 2 important threads to follow here: first, the whole issue ofdeveloping our information infrastructure, and second, articulatingcriteria for picking partners in our development efforts.have a great weekend!Katim------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 05:41:47 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Telecommunications in AfricaMessage-ID: < 342A31DB.3F4D4526@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitKatim S. Touray wrote:> the first thing i said when i read it was 'here we go again!' while i> welcome any efforts at increasing and improving Internet connectivity > in The Gambia, i'm not sure i would have any of the UN and other> International development agencies hold us by the hand. i mean, we've> put our eggs in their baskets for 30 years and what do we have to show> for it. as far as i'm concerned, all these development agencies come> with a frame of mind that belongs to the past, not the future. even> though one can argue that despite the mistakes made, they all mean us> well, i would hasten to add that as the saying goes: 'the road to hell> is paved with good intentions' my feeling is that UNDP does not have> much to offer us as we plot and scheme a strategy for the 21st > century. what do you folks think?What would be your alternative to UNDP's assistance? I know AT&T hasconducted some research in the feasibility of assisting Gambia'sinternet connectivity but unfortunately they are in the business ofmaking money and not giving handouts, with or without stipulations. Theprofitability of these types of ventures in countries like The Gambiaare not as apparent as in countries with bigger economies and perhapsthis is why we have little choice but to accept the "little" thatdevelopment agencies like UNDP can offer.> i hope Barry that this again would not be another case of development> agencies telling us what's good for us. in as much as very few people > in The Gambia are Internet-savvy, it think all should be allowed to> enjoy the full spectrum of the benefits and drawbacks of the network.> in the end, Gambians should decide what they want to do with their> online time, rather than some bureacrat in Geneva. again, this points> out one of the major drawbacks of having some of these development> agencies as partners.I agree with you here although we should note that when Barry says,> IMO this gives a good start to the Internet here but its success will> depend on the widest possible exposure being given to the real> benefits, such as links between schools here and schools abroad, use> of the Net to identify support organisations, use of the Net to> identify and buy goods and services etc., and NOT access to 'fun'> sites and the like which may cause the Imams to object.this is his opinion and not necessarily that of UNDP. When developmentagencies embark on such bilateral projects they do so under specificmandates, in this case "human development" or "capacity-building". Isuppose this where the bureaucratic stipulations that you are againstcome into play. In this particular case, however, I think UNDP isplaying more of a hands-off role. They are assisting by funding theproject with $600,000 in addition to the $500,000 being pledged by theGambia Government. It should be noted though that the project will bemanaged by Gamtel and the Department of State for Works, Communicationand Information. The next question might be whether these twoinstitutions have what it takes to make the project a successful one. Ithink they do.> i think we have 2 important threads to follow here: first, the whole> issue of developing our information infrastructure, and second,> articulating criteria for picking partners in our development efforts.In the area of picking our partners in our development efforts, I'mafraid we have little choice given our economic predicament. If we hadthe markets that exist in some of the bigger Third World nations thenperhaps we would. Indeed, in the case of developing our informationinfrastructure, we would be able to pick among the best private firms inthe world. They would be knocking at our doors as they have in Asia,South America and even Southern Africa.The best bet would be for us to move along cautiously as we seem to bedoing here with UNDP. Gamtel has a pretty decent track record when itcomes to picking partners like Alcatel in France. In their case,funding came from the French development agencies with the stipulationof working with french firms.It is when we do not have the financial resources available that ourchoices are limited and as the saying goes: Beggars can't be choosers.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 05:49:25 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Demonstration at the Gambian EmbassyMessage-ID: < 342A33A5.A2ED4653@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> Just out of curiosity (because I am a continent away from America),> what are you going to protest against?Perhaps MBAYE B. SARR should send a text version of the PRESSREL.DOC hesent in the original message which contains all the information.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 07:21:17 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Monogamy -Reply (fwd)Message-ID: < 342A492D.F3AF9F@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI've been watching this tread from its inception with Amy's posting andhave hesitated joining but speech is free so here it goes!I think, to start off, as LatJor alluded to earlier we need to note thedifference between monogamous and non monogamous relationships ingeneral and the marital types of monogamy and polygamy. When the phrase"Monogamy is boring" was mentioned, to which did it apply? I thinkthere is a world of difference because if it applies to the second, thenthe implication that surely follows is that this makes or might make thecase for polygamy. I don't believe it does nor do I believe it, that isboredom, is the reason why there are so many polygamist husbands.On the other hand when it comes to relationships in general, be it withmarried or unmarried couples, boredom may explain why so many men"cheat" or are promiscuous, but only to a certain extent. Ancha mightbe on the right track when she says:> As I said earlier on, I think women feel more honour bound to try and> make a relationship work. I think they also know that it isn't easy> and hence don't quit as easily as men do (in general, since there're> always exceptions) ie they don't try to find comfort elsewhere when> things don't work out the way they expected or wanted them to.I do believe, however, that it is more than that. If it is simply acase of becoming promiscuous when the relationship isn't working thenwouldn't there be a tendency to break-up before going elsewhere? I amspeaking (or typing ;-) ) in case of unmarried couples here.I think boredom has less to do with this than culture and society.> Another thing is that when women decide to play the field, they are> called sluts ( excuse the language) etc. while men are considered> studs.> Societies' different view points of both sexes under the same> circumstances, has made sure that there are less women that will be> promiscuous than men overall.This is closer to the point. I mentioned culture because I believe welive in one, almost globally now, where there seems to be a desire to"enjoy" as much as possible. As Ancha said, society dictates that menhave less to lose by "playing the field" and this is probably why wetend to be more promiscuous. I'm sure if women did not have as much tolose socially then the gap in levels of promiscuity between the twosexes would be smaller. Indeed, in Western societies we see more andmore that this is the case.Shouldn't monogamous relationships bring about sufficient enjoyment? Itshould but unfortunately it doesn't always. Why? Someone else willhave to answer that one.Happiness on the other hand is a different question.> I think women also would like to find happiness. I don't see how one> can be happy with many partners cause who'll be there for you and with > you at the end of the road??? or when the hard times come??? Your> family of course but what if they can't be there??? A real partner is> one that can be there for and with you through the good and bad times.Well first of all this is where, generally speaking of course, there isa difference in attitudes between men and women. I think women tend tobe more satisfied emotionally or sexually (or whatever the appropriateterm is here) with one partner than is the case with men, or at leastthose who tend to be promiscuous.I think most men, like women, only have true happiness with one partner(or in the case with polygamy, their legitimate partners) and thisprobably explains why we try with such vigour to avoid getting caught"playing the field" (those of us who do) lest we risk losing the one"who'll be there". Of course we must also realize that many of us, bothmen and women (but more men than women for reason already mentioned)also "play the field" to find that "one".Going back to the issue of boredom, in societies where polygamy (that isin marriages) are accepted, the roots in the promiscuity of husbands arethe same but I believe there are many other more complex factors thatactually lead to these husbands marrying again. These can range fromthe traditional to the contemporary but I don't think boredom factorsmuch.I should say, since I'm not much of a sociologist or anthropologist,that I mention all this from personal experiences and observations butall the same I would love to read your reactions and thoughts.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 07:34:38 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseMessage-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD21@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain> SArian,I don't remember Mam Cham but my sisters do. Going homeyesterday, I kept thinking that Mam Cham could not have been one of thesettlers of Half Die since the make-up of that quarter was/is one whereWollof Gourmets and Wollof Serigns were blood relatives and the kinds ofsentiments Mam Cham had against your family seemed out of character fora typical HALF-DIE IAN. I am sorry that that kind of abuse took place.Of course, your grandmother was not one to take rubbish fromanyone as I remember and I hope she did not.It has to be said though that Gambia enjoys a peacefulco-existence of religions inspite of the Mam Chams and the recentAhmaddiya debacle.Ya Soffie------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 8:55:09 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu, Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < TFSHBIYS@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableThanks Barry,I have again checked with the legal department because I am not a lawyer =20=2E I was told that if the words are changed or summarized it is OK as long==20as you reveal the source=2ESecondly on the financial gains they claim that it is primary in =20determining if any violation of copyrights stands=2E (according to them if=20==20there is no direct or indirect monetary gain then again it is ok BUT I =20will seek a second opinion=2EQuestion to you BarrySince you know and remind us of this possible violation all the time, =20What in your opinion is the solution?? If you are sincerely part of this =20diverse group seeking information about home it is your obligation to =20help us not hinder us =2E Please find answers!! And thankspeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: barry=2Emahon@ci=2Erech=2EluSent: Wednesday, September 24, 1997 12:27 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: Copyright issues =2E=2E=2E--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg wrote:> Dr Katim> I respectfully disagree with the threat to the existence of the forum> because we are NOT getting any monetary compensation when we email it =20or> forward it to our friends=2E If I am wrong I stand corrected=2E=2E=2E=2ESorry to correct you - but the issue of money is secondary to thepermission to use=2EYou must have permission from the copyright owner to re-distribute theirmaterial=2E Whether or not you re-distribute for money is matter betweenyou and the copyright owner=2EDistributing without reward does NOT confer on you any rights=2E"Changing a few words" is a debatable matter=2E As I have said reportingthat 'Reuters reports=2E=2E=2E' ispermissible, within limits=2E However, I know of cases where Reuters andothers have successfully prosecuted for what they and the courtsconsidered was 'excessive' reference to copyright material=2EP=2ES=2E I would say there is a risk to the list or at least to thecontinued membership for some people if direct re-distributioncontinues=2EBye, Barry**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2EEast Tower, Suite 550Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938Internet: http://www=2Enusacc=2Eorg/ **************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 97 06:03:49 PDTFrom: TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseMessage-ID: < 9709251303.utk8419@RR5.intel.com Is Gambia turning to Tyranny...where in Secretaries of States can lock peopleup anytime they want...? I hope that would never happen, for that is adegradation of our people and human race as a whole.....!Pa-Abdou<<<<"You are talking to a Secretary of State, somebody who can lock you upantytime...even today, before you leave here. So don't thjreaten yoursituation. You don't have to be rude. You are too young to bedestroyed.">>>.In another article in the same issue of The Point, Emuran Saidy reportedthat Mr. Karamo Bojang, the acting Principal of Nusrat, an Ahmadiyyaschool, told his students that the school will continue to operate.According to Saidy, he also said that while the principals of Tahir andNasir Senior Secondary Schools had all left, "he was assigned by the newAmir Baba Trawally to go and ask the teachers (staffs) to go on withtheir job and enroll new students."Based on what I have read in other issues of the Observer, I havegathered that these events have caused some to openly question thevirtues of having a Secretary of State for Religious Affairs, andaccordingly, some have also defended the state position in their lettersto the editor. Our disscusions on this issue here in Gambia-L seem tomirror those back home.PeaceLatir Gheran------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 09:29:09 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Demonstration at the Gambian EmbassyMessage-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD22@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"> Hi!> Just out of curiosity (because I am a continent away from America),> what are you going to protest against?> Buharry.These are some of what are being protested against.> "A SOLDIER WITHOUT POLITICAL EDUCATION IS A VIRTUAL CRIMINAL"> WHAT: PROTEST AGAINST TORTURE AND REPRESSION BY THE GAMBIA'S MILITARY> REGIME> WHEN: SEPTEMBER 25th 1997> TIME: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM> WHERE: EMBASSY OF THE GAMBIA> 1155 15th STREET, NW> WASHINGTON, DC> Jali Baa - Public Opinion Organ for Sene Gambia and the coalition of> Gambians united against torture and repression will hold a protest> against the Gambian Military regimes' use of torture to silence> criticism. The protest will take place on Thursday, September 25th,> 1997 from 12pm to 2pm in front of the Embassy of The Gambia, 1155 15th> Street, NW, Washington, DC.> We are calling on all Gambians and Africans despite our party> affiliations to take a position and vigorously denounce the barbaric> behavior of the Gambian National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the> military wing of the regime.> Subsequent to the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council's (AFPRC's)> precarious ascension to power, repression and torture have become the> order of the day in the Gambia. Even under the "civilianized> military" regime -- APRC - Yaya Jammeh and his cronies continue to> exercise the same militaristic thuggish behavior unprecedented in> Gambian history.> The AFPRC's (now APRC) earlier rhetoric of "peoples power",> accountability, transparency and probity has evaporated into a myth.> They have virtually engaged in all the corrupt practices they> championed as reasons for the ouster of the Jawara regime and damn> anyone who questions these irregularities. The AFPRC has gotten the> country into the abyss of the most adventurous and chaotic economic> programs, the ill effects of which far outweigh those of the Jawara> regime.> In June 1995, almost a year after the coup, the Gambian people were> devastated by the most gruesome and heinous murder of Koro Ceesay, the> former Minister of Finance. He was found burnt to death in his car,> until this day, no investigation was carried out on the allegations> that Edward Singateh, Peter Singateh, and Yankuba Touray, all military> officers, had knowledge of how Koro died. In the same year, captain> Sadibu Hydara was disarmed, arrested, and detained - he died> mysteriously in prison of high blood pressure. No such medical> history was ever established. The AFPRC stays with the death squad> formation that killed these people to this day.> The token judicial system, headed by "mercenary judges" from Sierra> Leone, Nigeria and Ghana, operates according to the whims of Yaya> Jammeh - the "Law according to Yaya."> The most recent barbaric exercise of the civilianized AFPRC happened> in June 1997 when 5 members of the United Democratic Party (UDP),> including sister Sarjo Kunjang Sanneh, were arrested and brutally> tortured for simply holding a meeting.> Like all other military regimes in Africa, the AFPRC has become an> added nightmare in the impoverished lives of Gambians. Scandals of> $27M in Swiss bank accounts and homegrown corruption within the three> years of AFPRC kleptocracy clearly characterize their hidden agenda> WE DEMAND:> 1. Immediate disbanding of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA)> 2. Immediate investigation into the deaths of Koro Ceesay and> Sadibu Hydara> 3. ABOLISHMENT of the Death Penalty> 4. Immediate investigation, by an independent body, into the> torture of the 5 UDP members> 5. Return the stolen resources - $27M - to the people> WE APPEAL:> 1. To civilians in office to resign from this thuggish government> to save what's left of our beloved country> 2. To the soldiers who have any humanity left to resign and refuse> orders to torture their own brothers and sisters> 3. To all Gambian lawyers to take a stand against these human> rights abuses by the regime.> FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:-> OUSMAN J. BOJANG 301/445-0665> MBAYE B. SARR 301/445-2850> OUSAINOU MBENGA 202/328-8049> SOFFIE B. CEESAY 301/445-2850------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 17:06:41 +0200From: "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" < kaiisa@hs.nki.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Copyright issues ... (fwd)Message-ID: < 342A7E01.1D3C@hs.nki.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAncha Bala-Gaye u wrote:> On Wed, 24 Sep 1997, Tamsir Mbai wrote:> > If you ask me, I will share whatever information I deem relevant to> > The Gambia with other members of this list, but that DOESN'T make it legal.> > So spare Barry the whiplash. He doesn't deserve it, and quite frankly, I> > think several of us owe him an apology. When we crave so much for democracy> > and the freedom of self expression, why shouldn't Barry be given a chance to> > have an opposing view?> I couldn't agree more Tamsir. I think that Barry was worried about the> list or at least some members of it getting into trouble and that's why> he brought up the subject. Just cause some people are annoyed by it or> don't want to hear it, doesn't mean that the subject shouldn't be brought> up and even harped on, if it means getting the message across and having> people adhere to the warnings.> Ancha.I could not have said it better! And he doesn't deserve to be called a'moron'. People have said repeatedly on this list to stop the namecalling but I guess that's how the we humans are: we never learn.------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 10:11:02 -0700 (PDT)From: "D. Proctor" < proctord@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Lists and their evolution... (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970925093408.93602A-100000@homer05.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThis is not original material, but I submit it as something that may help usall to understand the broad band of users, their needs, and theirunderstanding of how the net and list servs run... use the delete key freely!Every list seems to go through the same cycle:1. Initial enthusiasm (people introduce themselves, and gushalot about how wonderful it is to find kindred souls).2. Evangelism (people moan about how few folks are posting tothe list, and brainstorm recruitment strategies).3. Growth (more and more people join, more and more lengthythreads develop, occasional off-topic threads pop up)4. Community (lots of threads, some more relevant than others;lots of information and advice is exchanged; experts help otherexperts as well as less experienced colleagues; friendshipsdevelop; people tease each other; newcomers are welcomed withgenerosity and patience; everyone---newbie and expert alike---feels comfortable asking questions, suggesting answers, andsharing opinions)5. Discomfort with diversity (the number of messages increasesdramatically; not every thread is fascinating to everyreader; people start complaining about the signal-to-noiseratio; person 1 threatens to quit if *other* people don'tlimit discussion to person 1's pet topic; person 2 agreeswith person 1; person 3 tells 1 & 2 to lighten up; morebandwidth is wasted complaining about off-topic threadsthan is used for the threads themselves; everyone getsannoyed)6a. Smug complacency and stagnation (the purists flame everyonewho asks an 'old' question or responds with humor to a seriouspost; newbies are rebuffed; traffic drops to a doze-producinglevel of a few minor issues; all interesting discussions happenby private email and are limited to a few participants; thepurists spend lots of time self-righteously congratulatingeach other on keeping off-topic threads off the list)OR6b. Maturity (a few people quit in a huff; the rest of theparticipants stay near stage 4, with stage 5 popping up brieflyevery few weeks; many people wear out their second or third'delete' key, but the list lives contentedly ever after)Debbie------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 21:11:03 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: <19970925191210.AAA45596@LOCALNAME>Momodou Jagne has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-l Mr.Jagne. Please send a brief introduction to:RegardsMomodou CamaraOn 24 Sep 97 at 22:17, YAYA S. SISAY wrote:> Wassup Momodou. I have a Gambian uncle that want to be a member of> Gambia-l. His name is Momodou Jagne. His email address is> JagneM@wabash. edu. I'll really appreciate if you sign him in. thank> you. Peace! Yaya!------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 15:45:53 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Thanks!Message-ID: < 970925154346_-296076517@emout12.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-09-22 17:28:56 EDT, you write:<< (The Gambia's most livable city--according to a poll of 1,000 Gunjurians).:) >>I must agree although i went to Gunjur, only as a scout out for camping.------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 21:53:04 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: ASJanneh@aol.com Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: <19970925195411.AAA27958@LOCALNAME>On 25 Sep 97 at 2:32, ASJanneh@aol.com wrote:> Gambia-l:> Ordinarily, I would have continued distributing relevant news pieces> to Gambia-l ESPECIALLY because of Barry's admonition or outcry. But> our relationship with the University of Washington and Tony Loum's> position are far more important than any benefits to be derived from> doing that.Thats right, the list is too important to take the risk of beingshut down and I agree that Tony's position is also far moreimportant. We should therefore stop sending copyright material tothe list with immideate effect.> That said, I plan to devise ways of getting news items to all> interested parties through means other than Gambia-l. The risks> will be mine, of course. Perhaps Momodou Camara can assist me in> this regard. Sources of all news items will continue to be> indicated, as we have always done.Amadou, I will forward news articles concerning The Gambia to youand I will add any other interested person to my mailing list too.Momodou CamaraBTW: You can read one of Barry's articles on the issue of copy rightwritten in 1992 titled: The European Union and ElectronicDatabases: A Lesson in Interference? by Barry Mahonat: http://www.asis.org/Bulletin/Jun-95/intnat.html ------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 12:59:51 PDTFrom: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: subscribtion of a friend (professor)Message-ID: < 19970925195951.5649.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainA. SCRATTRED JANNEH OR L. DOWNES,I CAN'T REMEMBER who it is again that is responsible forsubscribing people to this list. my apologies.anyway, i am hereby writing to request information on thesubscription process. i know that the would-be subscriber has towrite to Gambia-l owner, but i can't remember much else.Please send me information on this so i can direct otherinterested individuals myself without having to ask for itevery time.i will keep it filed. you may also, if you wish,send the info directly to Dr. Robinson @ BRobinson@gwmail.kysu.edu He has expressed his interest in theGambia and Senegal to me numerous times, and i felt the listwould be an excellent way for him to interact with us (untillhe makes his visit). He is the Chairperson of the Social-Workand Criminal Justice Dept. of my school. I am a CriminalJustice Major and i also do my work-study with his office.Gratuities in advance.....n j a g a.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 16:19:51 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Demonstration at the Gambian EmbassyMessage-ID: < 970925161710_-1833093586@emout05.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-09-25 00:48:28 EDT, you write:<< There will be a demonstration at the Gambian embassy tomorrow from 12 noonto2pm.>>WHAT IS ABOUT ?------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 22:50:21 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com >, gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: subscribtion of a friend (professor)Message-ID: <19970925205129.AAA20144@LOCALNAME>On 25 Sep 97 at 12:59, NJAGA JAGNE wrote:i know that the would-be subscriber has> to write to Gambia-l owner, but i can't remember much> else. Please send me information on this so i can direct> other interested individuals myself without having to ask> for it every time.i will keep it filed.Mr. Jagne,You can tell your friends to send their subscription requests to:The subject should be left blank and in the message area he/sheshould just write : subscribe Gambia-L thats all!Momodou CamaraPS. Your friend has been add to the list, please inform him that itis a custom here that new members send a brief introduction ofthem selves.------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 17:12:34 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia in the News (25 Sept)Message-ID: < 342AD3C1.9AA7675D@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDevelopment of the River Gambia*******************************A one day summit was held today in Dakar by the Organisation for theDevelopment of the River Gambia. The Presidents of countries who aregrouped in the organisation, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Senegal,discussed plans for integrating their economies that includesdeveloping common power, agriculture and transport infrastructure.According to the news agency Reuters, President Abdou Diouf of Senegalsaid in the summit that "Integration is vital to developing oureconomies and gaining access to bigger markets".While no time frame or details were given, the immediate developmentprogrammes he outlined were the construction of four hydro-electric damsand inter-connection of the power grids of the member states, astock-farm project which could be financed by the African DevelopmentBank ant the building of a road bridge over the River Gambia.(Source: Reuters)Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 00:00:06 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:I endorse the emerging consensus on the copyright issue. Weshould cease sending these postings to gambia-l 'as is' fromtheir sources. However, we do need to develop a strategy tocircumvent this little problem that makes some folks nervous.Judging from the comments, we all by and large still want toget news about Gambia and Africa from whatever source itcomes from.Momodou Camara is actually pointing to the way out of thisdebacle. We could still share this information withoutsnooping eyes seeing what we are doing. Momodou's intentionsto continue to send news postings to private individuals (likeAmadou), could be replicated en mass 30 of us could volunteerto redistribute these postings to between 7 - 10 listmembers. Of course these need to be centralized first (to aManager, or a voluteer, say) who in turn sends them to these30 volunteers, who then send the postings to their designted7 - 10 list members. This way nothing comes to gambia-lbut to individual members of gambia-l!The need to know what is going on in our beloved countryas well as our dear mother Africa is the major sourceof inspiration for these guerilla tactics.Of course we could also find out from these News Outlets ifwe could forward their wires to our list. Personally I doubtif they'll say 'yes', but it's worth a try.LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 08:07:24 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < 01BCCA53.43262180@ddbk.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCA53.4336EA60"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCA53.4336EA60Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableThe need to know what is going on in our beloved countryas well as our dear mother Africa is the major sourceof inspiration for these guerilla tactics.Its funny knowing that the struggle is not over until its over! These =TACTICS have worked to devastating effect in the =past(Namibia,Zimbabwe,South africa,Guinea Bissau .....) and I am sure =they will work again in 1997 and beyond.So,back to the BUSH,Guys! And =the struggle continues!And keep the good work down there!Regards Basss!=20-----Original Message-----From: Gabriel Ndow [SMTP: gndow@spelman.edu Sent: 24 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 07:00 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: Copyright issues ...------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 00:29:27 -0500From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)Message-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19970926002927.00756340@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Jagana wrote...>> Is it not time for AFRICAN LEADERS TO WAKE UP AND STOP LAUNDERING OUR>> NATIONAL WEALTH.While this is true, I think it's truer that unless educated sub-SaharanAfricans (especially those abroad, for obvious reasons) outside the rulingclass make some substantive effort to reclaim and secure their countries'wealth, we'll continue being raped.I had the audacity during my early days on gambia-l (probably out ofeuphoria over discovering the largest single audience of educated Gambiansand friends of the Gambia abroad... ever!) to suggest that we try to raisea UN petition aimed at discouraging such outright theft. I don't remembergetting a single response.While, in all probability, sub-Saharan Africa will be "slumming it" in theglobal economy well into the 21st century, our position at the bottom ofthe food chain is probably guaranteed for even longer if we sit back andhope our prayers will conjure up benevolent rulers...- Francis------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 01:46:37 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (25 Sept)Message-ID: < 342B4C3D.6C72EF2B@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLatir Downes-Thomas wrote:> A one day summit was held today in Dakar by the Organisation for the> Development of the River Gambia. The Presidents of countries who are> grouped in the organisation, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau and> Senegal, discussed plans for integrating their economies that includes> developing common power, agriculture and transport infrastructure.> According to the news agency Reuters, President Abdou Diouf of Senegal> said in the summit that "Integration is vital to developing our> economies and gaining access to bigger markets".PANA has also reported on the summit in Dakar. You can read theirreport at:According to PANA, the organisation, Gambia River Development Authority(OMVG), began the summit in the hope of injecting new life into the bodyand speeding up development. OMVG's first project, scheduled to beginthis year, is a 16 billion CFA francs (32 million U.S. dollars)initiative to develop the agroforestry and the pastoral sectors.In addition, PANA also reports that officials at the summit said arecently completed market survey resulted in 20 sites being "selectedfor the construction of four hydroelectric dams by the year 2015," withlocations in Gambia, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.According to PANA, President Abdou Diouf of Senegal also said, "Intoday's world, in which Africa is marginalized, these countries wouldhave to meet their needs for food security, industrial development andincreased income for their peoples."(Source PANA)Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 09:06:27 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < 01BCCA5B.AC77D360@ddbk.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCA5B.AC889C40"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCA5B.AC889C40Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableThat said, I plan to devise ways of getting news items to all interestedparties through means other than Gambia-l. The risks will be mine, ofcourse. Perhaps Momodou Camara can assist me in this regard. Sources =of allnews items will continue to be indicated, as we have always done.Doc!Please,register my private Email address as the first subscriber to =the Bush List.On a much more serious issue,even though I don't to be part of the =impending war between the twin cities of kartong and gunjurr,because my =CITY,Sukuru Kunda, is thousands of miles away,I want to inform all of =you out there gloating about the "livability"of your cities that from =now on,all of you guys will have to get yourselves Trasnsit Visas =inorder to pass through our Unique CITY to go to Banjul.An expert on the =status of Sere Kunda (Sukuru Kunda) has just told me that it is =mentioned somewhere in the Gambian Constituition,,just like it is done =about Quebec in the Canadian constituition,that we can take our =Independence anytime we wish to do so without risking any civil war =whatsoever.So,make sure all of you Gunjurians and Kartongkoos stop =starting something you cannot finish!Regards Basss!=20(His Excellency, The Supreme Alkaloo Of Sukuru Kundaa)-----Original Message-----From: ASJanneh@aol.com [SMTP: ASJanneh@aol.com Sent: 23 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 09:33 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Copyright issues ...Gambia-l:Ordinarily, I would have continued distributing relevant news pieces toGambia-l ESPECIALLY because of Barry's admonition or outcry. But ourrelationship with the University of Washington and Tony Loum's position =arefar more important than any benefits to be derived from doing that. =It'stime for Barry to pat himself on the back for raising the issue and =educatingsome of us on the implications, and then move on. =20For many, the frustration comes from Barry's tampering with the List's ="Don'tAsk, Don't Tell" policy (borrowing from an earlier contributor & the =ClintonAdministration) and his persistence on the copyright matter. Whatever =thecase, we should cease the practice and not get bogged down to Barry and =thecopyright issue any further (my opinion). Consideration must be given =toTony's concerns.That said, I plan to devise ways of getting news items to all interestedparties through means other than Gambia-l. The risks will be mine, ofcourse. Perhaps Momodou Camara can assist me in this regard. Sources =of allnews items will continue to be indicated, as we have always done.Ala baraka!Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 10:45:01 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: dekat@itis.com Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Telecommunications in AfricaMessage-ID: < 342A40AD.730F@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitKatim S. Touray wrote:> Hi folks,> the first thing i said when i read it was 'here we go again!' ....> ....my feeling is that UNDP does not have much to offer us as we plot and> scheme a strategy for the 21st century. what do you folks think?I would have to agree in principle. One of the things that never ceasesto amaze me here is that the people accept that the UN agencies, one andall, are treated as 'Diplomats' - they have (big 4 wheel drive) vehiclesand tax free status. The UN is paid for by you the taxpayers, what isthe justification for using this money for vehicles and big compoundsetc.? Of course they might need some of these things for up-countrystuff but not here in the Kombos.However, I would doubt that the money for introducing the Internetwould/could be raised locally. In fact I would say that it should not -there are other priorities. Of course you might say that the Internet isnot a high priority compared to health & education but, as the Ministersaid in response to exactly that sentiment expressed at the meeting - "We appreciate that view but we feel that the Internet can make apositive contribution in exactly those areas"Given that the money comes for outside, the effort should be put tospending it wisely. Unfortunately the UNDP is, like all the others,heavily bureaucratised, you have to jump through a lot of hoops to getthe money. Here at GTMI I have been trying to get some sessionsorganised on 'who wants to apply for what' - but there is reluctance -probably because some people want an 'inside track' to the money.> i hope Barry that this again would not be another case of development> agencies telling us what's good for us.My point here was partly joking - there is a widely publicised (mediaopinion) that the Net is all about pornography and hacking.... we needto be sure that the effort is not diverted....Of course people will dowhat they want, that's the 'ethos' of the Net.> are there any plans to have Internet-enabled stations at the National> Library? i agree, it's important to get the public informed and educated> about the Internet, but i also think that this should go hand in hand with> attempts to democratize access. i don't think it helps much to whet> peoples apetites, and leave them to drool!Agreed, I know nothing of the plans of the National Library. TheLibrarian was trained in UK but even then they may not have coveredInternet subjects. However, we will be announcing our walk-ins in thepapers and also contacting people like the NL if they wish to haveintroductory courses.The real issue, as usual, is money. There is no free lunch here, eventhough UNDP will subsidise the usage, it will not be free. In fact Iwould be opposed to creating any idea that it is. However, this meansthat agencies like the NL and GTTI (where they already had a one monthtrial using the existing Gamtel access), and others need to find budgetto pay for their use. Same goes for the 'general public'The other problem may be that 'the nerds' take over - i.e. the techies,who tend to confuse people with their jargon and show off theirtechnical whiz. There was some evidence of that at the meeting.Bye, Barry------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 97 03:26:50 PDTFrom: TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu Subject: WORDS COULD BE DISTORTED AS SOCIETY EVOLVES....Message-ID: < 9709261026.utk22200@RR5.intel.com Some of us might find it necessary to support this course....!Pa-Abdou BarrowFrom: RR5::JWIMBUSH "JASON PG#8715 "SHOW ME THE MONEY!"" 26-SEP-1997 01:24:27.60To: JBSMITH, ABARROWCC: JWIMBUSHSubj: read this!!!!>>>>The following article is quite thought provoking and I'm sure many of you>>will>>have>>an opinion about this. You can see mine at the end of this e-mail. If>>anyone>>wants>>to share their opinions . . . of course . . . the e-mail lines are open!!!>>>>+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++>>>>> *Taken from Emerge Magazine September 1997*>>> **********************************************************>>>>>> "Anyone can be a ******, A>>> ****** is any ignorant person,">>> Kathryn Williams, curator>>> at the Museum of African>>> American History in Flint, Mich,>>> always explained.>>>>>> So, when a young boy asked recently,>>> "Am I a ****** because I'm Black ?>>> she said, "No child, go look up the>>> word in the dictionary.">>>>>> When the boy returned, he read>>> with disappoiment, "1: a black person>>> 2: ...member of any dark-skinned race.">>>>>> Williams was apalled. She hopes to>>> gather enough support from NAACP>>> chapters and Black media to demand>>> a revision. She asks that letters>>> be sent to the:>>>>>> Language Research Service>>> Merriam-Webster Inc.>>> Box 281>>> Springfield, MA 01102 or>>> call (413) 734-3134>>>>>> --------->>The following is a letter that one reader sent to the Editor in Chief>>with regards to the definition in Emerge magazine followed by his>>response.>>>>> > Dear Sir:>>> >>>> > I am writing in regards to the September 1997 article in "Emerge>>> >Magazine" entitled, Defintion Petition. It concerns the definition of>>> > the word ****** in the 1996 version of the Merriam-Webster's>>> > Collegiate Dictionary. It seems that the secondary definition now>>> > includes a reference to "dark-skinned" people, and the third to a>>> > socially disadvantage class of persons. I feel this>>> > to be inappropriate and strongly suggest that you consider the>>> > implications of propagating racial slander. I whole heartiedly>>> > support Ms. Kathryn William's position, and respectiful request>>> > a revision. Thank you kindly for your attention to this letter.>>>>>>> Subject: THIS IS THEIR RESPONSE>>>>>> Your comments concerning the entry for "******" in our Collegiate>>> Dictionary would normally be answered by our editor in chief,>>> Frederick C. Mish. Unfortunately Mr. Mish is currently at home>>> recuperating from a recent accident and does not have access to his>>> e-mail. He has, however, prepared a response to the many questions and>>> comments we've been receiving on this subject since the dictionary>>> entry was mentioned in "Emerge," and I'm happy to send>>> along a copy of that response.>>>>>> Stephen Perrault>>> Senior Editor>>> Merriam-Webster, Incorporated>>>>>> We hope you will forgive us for making this response less individual>>> and more formulaic than our usual correspondence. The volume of mail>>> generated by the brief piece in "Emerge" has forced us to take a>>> general approach.>>>>>> The first point we want to make is that the entry for "******" in>>> Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary, Tenth Edition, contains a>>> very important part, a usage paragraph, that the magazine did not>>> show you:>>>>>> usage "******" in senses 1 and 2 can be found in the works of such>>> writers of the past as Joseph Conrad, Mark Twain, and Charles Dickens,>>> but it now ranks as perhaps the most offensive and inflammatory racial>>> slur in English. Its use by and among Blacks is not always intended>>> or taken as offensive, but, except in sense 3, it is otherwise a word>>> expressive of racial hatred and bigotry.>>>>>> We believe that this constitutes a strong, clear statement about the>>> actual status of this word in usage today.>>>>>> Please bear in mind as you consider these definitions of "******">>> that we are defining the meanings of a word, not describing groups of>>> people. The difference is of crucial importance. We are not saying>>> that if one is a member of a dark-skinned race one should consider>>> oneself a ******. Such an attitude is totally abhorrent to us! We>>> are saying that some people (sick or misguided people, in all>>> likelihood) currently use the word "******" and others (like Joseph>>> Conrad, Mark Twain, and Charles Dickens, mentioned in the usage>>> paragraph above, whose writings reflect many of the attitudes of>>> their time) have used it in the past and when the word is used by>>> such people it generally refers to either a black person or a member>>> of some other dark-skinned people.>>>>>> We have often been told by correspondents that at some time "******">>> meant an ignorant or shiftless person of any race. We have no>>> evidence in our files of citations (a citation being simply an>>> example of an English word in context) that "******" is used with>>> such a meaning. If you have actual evidence of this, especially in>>> print, we would be very glad to have you pass it along. Please>>> remember that a dictionary cannot assign meanings to words; it can>>> only record the meanings that people actually use.>>>>>> We do not believe that we would be doing anything positive about>>> racism by removing the entries for "******" and other offensive words>>> from the dictionary. We cannot make offensive words pass out of>>> existence by leaving them out of the dictionary; we can merely damage>>> the integrity of the dictionary. People do not learn these words from>>> the dictionary, nor do they refrain from using the words until they>>> have checked a dictionary to see whether the words are entered. The>>> dictionary really has little to do with the use of these words except>>> to record it and to tell the truth about its offensiveness.>>>>>> I think too that I should point out that all reputable college-level>>> desk dictionaries published in this country now have entries for some>>> offensive words. Including such entries is not an aberration on our>>> part but is typical of mainstream lexicography in our time.>>>>>> I hope I have persuaded you that we are behaving responsibly as>>> dictionary makers in our handling of words like "******," and I thank>>> you for giving me the opportunity to explain.>>>>>> Sincerely yours,>>>>>> Frederick C. Mish>>> Vice President and Editor in Chief>>>>++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++>>>>My comment: Can we really be surprised that this definition is stillpresent.>>I'm sure we are all guilty of using this word in one way or another when we>>refer to each other. At the rate and the way in which we use it, it appears>>>>that the next definition for this word will be . . .>>>> ******: a friend or associate. ex. John is my ******.>>>>Unfortunately, we as a people have continued to keep this word alive!!>>And although I truly believe that anyone can be one, a picture of what>>kind of person comes to mind when you hear this word? How can we>>really except others to stop when we can't stop ourselves!!!>>>>Jerry>>>>------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 07:49:31 PDTFrom: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < 19970926144931.2388.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainLAT JOR WROTE:::.......>Greetings:>I endorse the emerging consensus on the copyright issue. We>should cease sending these postings to gambia-l 'as is' from>their sources. However, we do need to develop a strategy to>circumvent this little problem that makes some folks nervous.>Judging from the comments, we all by and large still want to>get news about Gambia and Africa from whatever source it>comes from..........................>if they'll say 'yes', but it's worth a try.>LatJorRIGHT ON LATJOR... THIS ISSUE IS GETTING ATTENTION. We doneed to get other ways of distributing news from home withoutgetting in trouble for it. YOUR SUGGESTIONS ARE EXCELLENT....N j a g a....______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 11:16:30 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: jagnen25@hotmail.com, Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < TFSIXPNY@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableI agree with the excellent suggestionHabib-----Original Message-----From: jagnen25@hotmail=2EcomSent: Friday, September 26, 1997 10:55 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: RE: Copyright issues =2E=2E=2E--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--LAT JOR WROTE:::=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=20>Greetings:>I endorse the emerging consensus on the copyright issue=2E We>should cease sending these postings to gambia-l 'as is' from>their sources=2E However, we do need to develop a strategy to>circumvent this little problem that makes some folks nervous=2E>Judging from the comments, we all by and large still want to>get news about Gambia and Africa from whatever source it>comes from=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E>if they'll say 'yes', but it's worth a try=2E>LatJorRIGHT ON LATJOR=2E=2E=2E THIS ISSUE IS GETTING ATTENTION=2E We=20=doneed to get other ways of distributing news from home withoutgetting in trouble for it=2E YOUR SUGGESTIONS ARE EXCELLENT=2E=2E=2E=2EN j a g a=2E=2E=2E=2E______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www=2Ehotmail=2Ecom **************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2EEast Tower, Suite 550Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938Internet: http://www=2Enusacc=2Eorg/ ************************************** Momodou





Denmark

10393 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 15:27:15

------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 08:15:40 PDT

From: "NJAGA JAGNE" <

To:

Subject: messed the postings up.

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



HI HEIDI,

I wrote you yesterday, but now, i think i will

have to do it all over again. it's what happens when i try

to do so much in so little time, something had to go wrong.

first, i wrote everything then tried to attach my essay to

it. that's when the troubles began. i somehow had it formatted

in one mode and retrieved it in another. you should have

seen the greek (to me!) that came up. a friend tried to fix

it, but to no good. i then tried to send just my reply

(privately to you) without it and it took forever. i then

tried to send it through the list, but it was still slow and

i had to go to work. so i left my friend with it to keep

trying to post it. i guess he wasn't successful too. anyway,

send me you physical address and i will mail you a copy of

my short and unfocused essay. i will try to write about the

stuff you mentioned in your reply to my query this weekend..

probably tomorrow morning. let me know if you did get the

last posting.

i request permissino to print your reply and discuss it

with my sociology class professor.

A BARAKA......

CHI JAMMA...

n j a g a...



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 19:15:43 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: messed the postings up.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCAB0.9E5A3CA0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCAB0.9E5A3CA0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Njaga!

I was going to refer you to Heidi's Paper on Female Circumcision in the =

Gambia,but I can see that she herself has contacted you.If your =

Prof.still has questions that are not covered by Heidi's work,just feel =

free to forward them to me.



I would however want to clarify one major ignorance that surrounds the =

dicourse about Circumcision,even in supposedly very enlightened =

circles.Circumcision was not an invention of Islam or any of the =

revealed religions,for that matter.Abraham,the first patriarch and the =

first prophet of the revealed religions went to Egypt as a migrant =

worker around three thousand years before the birth of Christ.He had =

neither been circumcised nor known about it before he came to Egypt.It =

was only when he wanted to marry the black Egyptian woman by the name =

Hagar as a consequence of the barrenness of her cousin and first wife =

Sarah that he was confronted with the need to get circumcised(purified =

and cleaned) because black,circumcised women in Egypt didn't get =

married to Uncircumcised men.That was how the Jews learnt about and =

started to get circumcised.As for Islam or the Arabs,they got =

circumcision from the person all of them trace their origin =

to,namely,Ishmael.And that person is non other than the only child of =

HAGAR(the black Egyptian woman,the second wife of Abraham) and the first =

son of Abraham.



So,Circumcision,good or bad,is of black origin.Its not from Islam or =

Judaism or whatever,and the Black Ancestors who invented it cannnot be =

responsible for various abuses that subsequent generations and cultures =

have used it for.But that is another story altogether.



And keep up educating your prof.down there!



Regards Bassss!



-----Original Message-----

From: NJAGA JAGNE [SMTP:

Sent: 24 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 06:16 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: messed the postings up.



HI HEIDI,

I wrote you yesterday, but now, i think i will =



have to do it all over again. it's what happens when i try =



to do so much in so little time, something had to go wrong. =



first, i wrote everything then tried to attach my essay to =20

it. that's when the troubles began. i somehow had it formatted =

=20

in one mode =20







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 11:28:33 -0500

From: Numukunda Darboe <

To:

Subject: News about Gambia... (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 13:06:39 -07 =20

Subject: News about Gambia...



Gambia's Religious Minister Accused Of Death Threats=20



September 15, 1997=20





BANJUL - Members of a Muslim sect who left Gambia last week have accused

Gambian Interior and Religious Affairs Minister Momodou Bojang of having

issued a death threat against them.=20



In a statement released here on September 9, the sect members alleged

that Bojang summoned the former secretary-general of the Pakistan-based

Ahmadiyya sect, Lamin Jawara, to a meeting and told him that he would

have killed all the members of the group were he the president of

Gambia.



Bojang was accused in the statement of telling Jawara: "If I was the

Gambian president (junta leader Yahya Jammeh), I would have you all put

to death because you are infidels."



After members of the group left the small West African country, Bojang

accused the Ahmadiyya of wanting to cause panic in Gambia, where some 50

members of the sect had served as doctors, priests and teachers for more

than 20 years.



Bojang also said "the sectors of education and teaching are the

responsibility of the government, which will take all measures to deal

with the situation."



The statement by Ahmadiyya sect members said that two Ahmadi doctors who

had left Banjul planned to return to the country.=20



------------------------------------------------------------------------

Copyright =A9 1997 All Africa Press Service. Distributed via Africa News

Online(

permission to redistribute, publish or use for broadcast, contact All

Africa Press Service at the link above.









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 09:34:11 -0700 (PDT)

From: Sarian Loum <

To:

Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9709260934.10444.sarian@groucho>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-MD5: IlQCYzX2lPcwZEDDsrSyyw==



We could set up aliases for those interested in getting the news this way

Gambia-l is totaly bypassed with these forwarded news. If someone coordinates

all the interested parties I could set up an alias that will go directly to

these list members. Let me know your thoughts on this.



regards,



sarian





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 11:41:25 -0500

From: Numukunda Darboe <

To:

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 09:53 PM 9/25/97 +0200, you wrote:

>On 25 Sep 97 at 2:32,

>

>> Gambia-l:

>>

>> Ordinarily, I would have continued distributing relevant news pieces

>> to Gambia-l ESPECIALLY because of Barry's admonition or outcry. But

>> our relationship with the University of Washington and Tony Loum's

>> position are far more important than any benefits to be derived from

>> doing that.

>

>Thats right, the list is too important to take the risk of being

>shut down and I agree that Tony's position is also far more

>important. We should therefore stop sending copyright material to

>the list with immideate effect.

>



Hey Guys,



I am extremely sorry to have forwarded that last posting of mine. I did not

read this by the time I forwarded the article.



Numukunda







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 13:11:09 -0400

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Francis - I recollect a discussion on this issue and I for one was ready

to be a part of that drive to get the UN to do something. I think it a

good idea still. I also believe that there are others who are ready for

someone to take the leadership on this - I spoke with others who are not

on the list when the issue was first raised and they are in unity with

any drive on the subject. I take you still feel strongly and are ready

to do something. Let's do.



Ready to work for some of our stolen resources (laundered funds) to be

returned - Ya Soffie







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 16:29:03 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sarian Loum wrote:



> We could set up aliases for those interested in getting the news this

> way Gambia-l is totaly bypassed with these forwarded news. If someone

> coordinates all the interested parties I could set up an alias that

> will go directly to these list members. Let me know your thoughts on

> this.



I must say I find the developments in this issue very interesting. It

seems as though many of us have no problem "breaking" the laws that

pertain to the redistribution of copyright material but are now acting

to shield or protect the list from any potential legal action. I wonder

what the true protagonists of copyright laws have to say about all this.



It also seems to me that the will of the people to keep informed here is

greater than any law regardless of its enforcement or the reality and

the practicality of its enforcement.



This reminds me of the time when slaves in some parts of America were

barred by law from receiving an education and an underground movement

began for the greater good. UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan's and

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni's quotes from an IPS story Momodou

Camara once forwarded says it all:



Annan:



''Access is crucial. The capacity to receive, download and share

information through electronic networks, the ability to publish

newspapers without censorship or restrictions, the freedom to

communicate freely across national boundaries ... must become

fundamental freedoms for all,''



''Communications and information technology have enormous

potential, especially for developing countries, and in furthering

sustainable development,'' added Annan. ''But that also means that the

information gap is the new dividing line between the haves and have

nots, those forging new paths to development and those increasingly

left behind.''



Museveni:



''In the past, unequal access to knowledge incited the strong

to aggress the weak,'' he said. ''It is only the universalisation of

knowledge that will create a world equilibrium where nobody will have

the edge of knowledge to use to the detriment of others.



''... the aggressive instinct in man is essentially

calculative. You only attack the weak, you only attack the

backward without access to knowledge. It is not profitable to

aggress the equally knowledgeable who, most probably, will be

equally strong.''



I would just caution, for the sake of the "new-found" integrity of the

list and especially to the list managers, that all this list wide

planning puts the list in an even more vulnerable position since it is

now being used not simply as a conduit of the illegal redistribution of

copyright material but now as a forum to "conspire" against copyright

laws. It might be safer to begin your efforts at this planning stage on

an underground level now rather than later.



If these efforts are successful, however, I would also like to note that

we will in effect see the birth of a separate "shadow list". While I

was not around then, it looks as though we would indeed be stepping back

to a structure of the list when it began before it became an official

listserv of the University of Washington. How this will help in the

greater cause of openly sharing and discussing our views to the widest

possible membership and audience is a question we must ask ourselves?



Just some thoughts.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 23:34:11 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <01BCCAD4.E3F08700@kolls567>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCAD4.E3F82820"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCAD4.E3F82820

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I enjoyed it all the same!



Regards Bassss!



-----Original Message-----

From: Numukunda Darboe [SMTP:

Sent: 24 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 07:41 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...





Hey Guys,



I am extremely sorry to have forwarded that last posting of mine. I did not

read this by the time I forwarded the article.



Numukunda







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 22:34:20 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970926203537.AAA14262@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Sulayman Gassama has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l

we look forward to you contributions. Please send a brief

introduction to the list.



My best regards to your family and other Stockholmers.



Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 16:53:55 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Sarian, you wrote:



> We could set up aliases for those interested in getting the news this way

> Gambia-l is totaly bypassed with these forwarded news. If someone coordinates

> all the interested parties I could set up an alias that will go directly to

> these list members. Let me know your thoughts on this.

>

> regards,

>

> sarian





While I have joined the group of those who "obey under protest" to not

forward articles to the list, I see the above message as the same as

the copyright issue we have been talking about.



As with any copyright material, the purposes are to protect the author's

right (for commercial benefit) and protection right (to control how a work

is used). Doesn't reproducing a copyright material without permission make

it illegal? So what are we trying to do here? IMO to have an emailed copy

is not the same as having the copyright copy. What happens when somebody

decides to post E-mail (by way of commenting or criticizing) you sent to

them to the list? Is this also not a violation?? We have to remember that

facts and ideas cannot be copyrighted but their expression and structure

can. So, shouldn't we just write the facts in our own words?????



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 22:08:12 +0100 (BST)

From: Momodou Njie <

To:

Subject: Unsubscribe me.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"



Hi folks,



I regret to say, but I was definitely a passive member of the list and

feel embarassed for not being able to contribute to the discussions in any

way. All the same, as a staff of the Gambia College, I pledge my active

participation in subsequent discussions, this time, from base.



Regards to everyone and thanks for your interest in the Gambia. Bye!



Njie.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 17:20:36 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Misuse of the N---er Word (part 1) (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



This is a forwarded message from Bernard Weston:





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

=======================================================================



Forwarded message:

>From

X-Lotus-Fromdomain: ATLGSDC

From: "Bernard Weston"<

To:

Message-Id: <

Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 15:52:28 -0400

Subject: Misuse of the N---er Word (part 1)

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII



Mohammad'



please post my reply to the "netters". Thanks brother.



Yusulf



I often listen to a white conservative radio station in order to get a

better perspective on how white people perceive me as an African American.

Last night while driving home from work I tuned in to 105.7 out of Alanta.

The nightly airing of a popular talk show entitled "John and Ken" was in

process and guess who they had as their guess (by telephone) You guessed

it:



Kathryn Williams, curator at the Museum of African

American History in Flint, Mich.



I must say that I left work with no anger and in a good mood, yet by the

time I had reached my destination my anger was in a fever's pitch.



With all due respect to my elder, Mrs. Kathryn Williams, Mrs. Williams was

a very poor argumentator for an issue as great as this.



Mrs. Williams freely admitted that she has never had the N----- word used

in an offensive manner towards her. I have!!



She verbally lacked the ability to make a convincing argument to an

audience of conservative whites that are ignorant of how and why this word

could cause a person's death.



Mrs. Williams crusade is noble and 200 years pass due, yet she should pass

the baton to someone more articulated and passionate in its defense.



Once when I was a 17 years old and working as a dishwasher in Austin,

Texas, I was walking home from my night shift of a restaurant. As I walked

pass a late night fast food place, there was a group of drunken white males

outside, they were larger than I and I was out numbered. One of the males,

yelled at me: "******, Hey ******, you know what a ****** is, its someone

that is ignorant".



I was scared and angry. I continued to walk until I came along a bottle on

the side of the road. I picked it up and I threw it at the drunken fool.

The group of males chased me all the way home. They dare not have entered

my neighborhood for my neighborhood was all black. The persons were fools,

but apparently they were not stupid.



Because of the above incident, the word "******" (when coming from a non

black person) could definitely motivate me to harm the person from which

it came.













------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 17:25:44 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Misuse of the N---er Word (part 2) (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



This is a a forwarded message from Bernard Weston:



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=======================================================================

>From

X-Lotus-Fromdomain: ATLGSDC

From: "Bernard Weston"<

To:

Message-Id: <

Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 16:59:26 -0400

Subject: Misuse of the N---er Word (part 2)

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII



Continued:



Mrs Williams entertained blatantly ignorant white callers as they called in

to give their assailing opinions on the subject. Mrs. Williams could even

be heard laughing along with the radio talk show host. I had difficulty

believing she believed in the mission she acquired.



I felt that the interview or conversation should never have taken place and

at the bare minimum Mrs. Williams should have slammed the phone receiver

down in "John and Ken's ear"



The response of Merriam-Webster, Incorporated, Frederick C. Mish Vice

President and Editor in Chief, Is the typical response that one peering

through White - Christian eyes would formulate.



We hear such rhetoric often on a wide spectrum of topics, Yet The Christian

African American population is also to blame. I say this for having been a

Christian converted to Islam, (Non Nation of Islam member).



African American Christians ask for respect. They ask for fair hiring

practices in Corporate America. They ask for the fair representation in

the American political process. And now they are asking for this word to

be removed or redefined differently.



What I have learned as a 33 year old Black male is that White people

are reluctant to respect such numerous social requests.



One has to demand it and leave no option for any response other than "yes".



The Italians once unofficially owned New York City. They did not ask for

such power, They took it. I am not an advocate of the Mafia, nor do I

condone violence, Yet I resent having to "march" for freedom or write my

congressman to ask he support a issue that African Americans hold dear to

heart.



The Japanese Americans received reparations for their imprisonment

following world war II. They did not ask for it, they demanded it and

refused to settle for anything less. They were imprisoned for less that

three years. African slaves were imprisoned for over 200 years. Yet,

African American Christians, whom are a majority of the African American

population, continue to place their hats in their hands, bow their heads

down and humble themselves as they go to "The Man" to ask for yet another

compliance or correction of a injustice that never should have taken place

to start with.



Yusulf Mohammad (formerly Bernard Weston)





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 00:32:19 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...

Message-ID: <01BCCADC.DCF83080@kolls567>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCADC.DD0772C0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCADC.DD0772C0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Latir!

It is not the love of breaking the Law per se that has given rise to =

the BUSH LIST.I think many,if not most, of us have come to realise that =

for a stranger to just walk in here and tell us How Not To Run our place =

is an assault on our souvreignity.Edward Said has taught us that =

throughout history,those who decide how the Land is run,eventually =

decide the fate and destiny of those on the land.And this is not the =

first time that strangers have decided that they know best how to run =

our place for us,or at least tell us how to and how not to run it.We =

have read too much history to allow that to happen again!



And keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!



-----Original Message-----

From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP:

Sent: 24 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 11:29 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...



Sarian Loum wrote:

=20

> We could set up aliases for those interested in getting the news

I must say I find the developments in this issue very interesting. It

seems as though many of us have no problem "breaking" the laws that

pertain to the redistribution of copyright material but are now acting

to shield or protect the list from any potential legal action. I wonder

what the true protagonists of copyright laws have to say about all this.









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 17:29:50 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: The '******' word and the dictionary 'makers' (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Here is another forwarded message from a friend of mine name Seewoo fro the

Sierra leonean List.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



===========================================================================

Forwarded message:

> From

> Priority: normal

> X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail v3.22

> Message-Id: <

> Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 19:43:03 +0200

> Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <

> Sender: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues <

> From: "Osman A. Sankoh" <

> Subject: The '******' word and the dictionary 'makers'

> To:

>

> > This article was forwared to me from a friend.

> > I hope that Mallam will have his own ideas :-))).

> > Regards,

> > Seewoo

>

> Lieber Seewoo, thanks so much for the article.

>

> Yes indeed, such can't pass through my eyes without comment.

> In the first place, one would state with emphasis that the

> dictionary 'writers' and 'makers' are predominantly white

> people. I will select a few sections of the publishers'

> response and comment.

>

> > "Anyone can be a ******, A ****** is any ignorant

> > person," Kathryn Williams, curator at the Museum of

> > African American History in Flint, Mich, always

> > explained.

>

> Ignorant Kathryn Williams indeed!

>

> > When the boy returned, he read with disappoiment,

> > "1: a black person 2: ...member of any dark-skinned

> > race."

>

> > Williams was apalled.

>

> That's the logical outcome.

>

> > gather enough support from NAACP chapters and Black

> > media to demand a revision. She asks that letters

> > be sent to the:

>

> I will definitely send a letter or simply send this E-mail

> to

>

> > Language Research Service

> > Merriam-Webster Inc.

> > Box 281

> > Springfield, MA 01102 or

> > call (413) 734-3134

>

> A similar action is underway in Germany by hundreds of

> societies comprising the now called AFRO-GERMANS. Like

> their American counterparts, the Afro-Germans never

> bothered about the plight of the black man in Germany until

> it became apparent that they are treated as 'misfits' in

> the society more than the black man himself. The black man

> knows that he has just come here for a specific purpose and

> that this is not his country. The Afro-Germans who are born

> and bred here are treated just like any of us. They 'feel'

> the pinch more than we really do. Their parents (the

> German spouses of an Africans) are often looked at with

> contempt by their German brothers and sisters for 'messing'

> themselves up with Africans to the extent of getting 'half-

> caste' children.

>

> The word 'Neger' (in German) is still in school textbooks.

> I gave an example on Leonenet recently regarding the

> school reader of my daughter. The Afro-German societies

> have written letters of protest to publishers of school

> books all over Germany to withdraw books in circulation

> which contain the abusive word and to ensure that new books

> are free from it. There is some amount of success because

> German teachers are supporting this action.

>

> I was terrified with anger yesterday when I was reading a

> recent publication of my statistics professors Kraemer and

> Trenkler here at Dortmund. These guys have a best seller

> which is already in its ninth reprint eventhough it was

> first published in February 1996. I am now working with

> them for a Book Two. But yesterday, I decided to take a

> look at the first and my eyes almost burst out when I saw

> this in German:

>

> The ******s were treated more humanly by the

> Europeans than by the Arabs. In Arab countries

> African ****** slaves were castrated

> and as a result there is hardly any offsprings

> of ****** slaves in those countries.

>

> The two will not be in Dortmund for a while. You would be

> right if you guessed that I will confront both of them

> about this. I will make copies of that page and distribute

> to all Afro-German societies in Germany and ask that

> they write to my profs.

>

> > Stephen Perrault

> > Senior Editor

> > Merriam-Webster, Incorporated

> >

> > We hope you will forgive us for making this response less individual

> > and more formulaic than our usual correspondence. The volume of mail

> > generated by the brief piece in "Emerge" has forced us to take a

> > general approach.

>

> This 'formulaic' response is deliberate. I am very certain

> that it will not sufficiently answer all the questions that

> people ask.

>

> > The first point we want to make is that the entry for "******" in

> > Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary, Tenth Edition, contains a

> > very important part, a usage paragraph, that the magazine did not

> > show you:

> >

> > usage "******" in senses 1 and 2 can be found in the works of such

> > writers of the past as Joseph Conrad, Mark Twain, and Charles Dickens,

> > but it now ranks as perhaps the most offensive and inflammatory racial

> > slur in English. Its use by and among Blacks is not always intended

> > or taken as offensive, but, except in sense 3, it is otherwise a word

> > expressive of racial hatred and bigotry.

>

> This paragraph is intended to explain the usuage of the

> word as defined in 1. and 2. Both definitions are flawed.

> If the word MUST, at all cost, be kept in a dictionary, as

> explained below, then definitions 1. and 2. MUST be altered

> as follows:

>

> 1. a racially motivated offensive/abusive term used on a

> black person by a white person in order to provoke the

> former about the enslaving of his/her ancestors by the

> ancestors of the latter.

>

> 2. a racially motivated offensive/abusive term used on any

> dark-skinned person by a white person in order to

> provoke the former about the enslaving of his/her

> ancestors by the ancestors of the latter.

>

> When dictionaries define the word this way, they will help

> a little white boy in several ways: he will not call his

> good black friends so; he will tell his parents not to use

> the word because it is abusive.

>

> I am saying this because I have found out in Germany that

> most of the children do not know that 'Neger' is abusive.

> Even a lot of grown-ups don't really know that. They feel

> that blacks are 'Neger' and that is all. Consequently, the

> dictionary definitions given merely add to the ignorance.

> The usuage paragraph doesn't help much since a person

> looking for the meaning of the word in a hurry wouldn't

> bother to read that paragraph.

>

> > We believe that this constitutes a strong, clear

> > statement about the actual status of this word in usage

> > today.

>

> You are right but your definitions are flawed!

>

> > Please bear in mind as you consider these definitions of "******"

> > that we are defining the meanings of a word, not describing groups of

> > people.

>

> You don't mean what you are saying. You know very well that

> you can't separate the two in this case.

>

> > The difference is of crucial importance. We are not

> > saying that if one is a member of a dark-skinned race

> > one should consider oneself a ******.

>

> You can't run out of this. You are 'not saying' but that's

> what you want people to understand.

>

> > Such an attitude is totally abhorrent to us!

>

> Is it? Then re-define your definitions since they have even

> caused you to prepare a formulaic response.

>

> > We are saying that some people (sick or misguided

> > people, in all likelihood) currently use the word

> > "******" and others

>

> No, you have not said this. It is not sufficient to

> explain to those who write to you. You'd better make

> your definition adequate in your dictionary and you will

> see that those letters will stop coming.

>

> > (like Joseph

> > Conrad, Mark Twain, and Charles Dickens, mentioned in the usage

> > paragraph above, whose writings reflect many of the attitudes of

> > their time) have used it in the past and when the word is used by

> > such people it generally refers to either a black person or a member

> > of some other dark-skinned people.

>

> Well, there you go! You didn't mean to describe groups of

> people. Now, you are talking about 'referring' to them.

> The sooner you fish out the very evident discrepancy here

> the better it will be for you and for all of us.

>

> > We have often been told by correspondents that at some time "******"

> > meant an ignorant or shiftless person of any race.

>

> You don't need any documented evidence of this. You know

> that it is NOT true. Perhaps if you include a short

> paragraph in your dictionary about the history of the word,

> just as you have done for its usage, you will see 'clearly'

> that '******' is deliberately a misuse of 'Negro' by the

> inhuman slave masters. Come on! Read a little bit of

> history.

>

> > We have no

> > evidence in our files of citations (a citation being simply an

> > example of an English word in context) that "******" is used with

> > such a meaning. If you have actual evidence of this, especially in

> > print, we would be very glad to have you pass it along. Please

> > remember that a dictionary cannot assign meanings to words; it can

> > only record the meanings that people actually use.

>

> This confirms that your definitions are flawed. The people

> use ****** for a purpose and this use is not reflected in

> your definitions.

>

> > We do not believe that we would be doing anything positive about

> > racism by removing the entries for "******" and other offensive words

> > from the dictionary.

>

> I don't think that the word should be removed from the

> dictionary. People who have written to you have probably

> expressed disgust at your inability to 'record' the correct

> use of the word by people.

>

> > We cannot make offensive words pass out of

> > existence by leaving them out of the dictionary; we can merely damage

> > the integrity of the dictionary.

>

> See comment above.

>

> > People do not learn these words from

> > the dictionary, nor do they refrain from using the words until they

> > have checked a dictionary to see whether the words are entered. The

> > dictionary really has little to do with the use of these words except

> > to record it and to tell the truth about its offensiveness.

>

> Look, the dictionary is written by a set of people. In this

> case, you would do me and all previous writers a favour if

> could convince us that your decision to falsely 'record' the

> use of the word is not racially motivated.

>

> > I hope I have persuaded you that we are behaving responsibly as

> > dictionary makers in our handling of words like "******," and I thank

> > you for giving me the opportunity to explain.

>

> You have not behaved responsibly as dictionary makers. We

> know that in preparing the final pages of the dictionary,

> you asked other people and refered to previous works. What

> you have done in this case is simply produce a copy of the

> definitions of a dead white racist editor.

>

> Mallam O.

>

>

> ==============================================

> Osman A. Sankoh (A TOMLINSONIAN!)

> (Environmental and Ecological Statistics)

> Department of Statistics, University of Dortmund

> Postfach 500 500, D-44221 Dortmund

> Germany

> Tel.: +49 231 755 4391, Fax : +49 231 755 5303

> (HOME: Tel/Fax: +49 231 728 2695)

> e-mail:

> =================================================

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 15:21:19 -0700 (PDT)

From: Sarian Loum <

To:

Subject: RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9709261521.7989.sarian@groucho>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-MD5: h0AAMN/vKZN2aJsWO4nKog==



Ya Soffie,



You're right there were many other people who didn't share the Mam Cham

sentiments but you also had some rotten ones that were constantly inconsiderate

and disrespectful. I think sometimes people forget that both Wollof moslems &

christians are related in one way or the other. Because we also have moslem

relatives. Anyway its past and gone but sometimes it brings back old wounds

when moslems ostracized christians and thats why I just touched on this subject

to prove that there is indeed some religious intolerance in our beloved country.

And I'm glad that this is a mature group in that they are considerate to other

peoples feelings and religious preferences.



And yes you're right my grandmother never tolerated nonsense which is why she

had very little to do with Mam Cham but his predecessor (Serigne Secka) was very

nice and considerate. You shouldn't have been too young not to remember him, am

I correct? BTW, where in Half Die did your family lived?



kind regards & take great care.



sarian



> Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 07:34:38 -0400

> From: Ceesay Soffie <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

> MIME-Version: 1.0

> X-To: "'

> X-Priority: 3

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>

>

> > SArian,

> >

> I don't remember Mam Cham but my sisters do. Going home

> yesterday, I kept thinking that Mam Cham could not have been one of the

> settlers of Half Die since the make-up of that quarter was/is one where

> Wollof Gourmets and Wollof Serigns were blood relatives and the kinds of

> sentiments Mam Cham had against your family seemed out of character for

> a typical HALF-DIE IAN. I am sorry that that kind of abuse took place.

> Of course, your grandmother was not one to take rubbish from

> anyone as I remember and I hope she did not.

>

> It has to be said though that Gambia enjoys a peaceful

> co-existence of religions inspite of the Mam Chams and the recent

> Ahmaddiya debacle.

>

> Ya Soffie

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 15:31:05 -0700 (PDT)

From: Sarian Loum <

To:

Subject: RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

Message-ID: <libSDtMail.9709261531.3778.sarian@groucho>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-MD5: vMkIQVpWyF4xST5xEm5Cgg==



Sorry Gambia-l this message was meant to go to Ya Soffie's private email. My

apologies.



sarian



> Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 15:21:19 -0700 (PDT)

> From: Sarian Loum <Sarian.Loum@Corp>

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

> MIME-Version: 1.0

> Content-MD5: h0AAMN/vKZN2aJsWO4nKog==

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Ya Soffie,

>

> You're right there were many other people who didn't share the Mam Cham

> sentiments but you also had some rotten ones that were constantly

inconsiderate

> and disrespectful. I think sometimes people forget that both Wollof moslems &

> christians are related in one way or the other. Because we also have moslem

> relatives. Anyway its past and gone but sometimes it brings back old wounds

> when moslems ostracized christians and thats why I just touched on this

subject

> to prove that there is indeed some religious intolerance in our beloved

country.

> And I'm glad that this is a mature group in that they are considerate to

other

> peoples feelings and religious preferences.

>

> And yes you're right my grandmother never tolerated nonsense which is why she

> had very little to do with Mam Cham but his predecessor (Serigne Secka) was

very

> nice and considerate. You shouldn't have been too young not to remember him,

am

> I correct? BTW, where in Half Die did your family lived?

>

> kind regards & take great care.

>

> sarian

>

> > Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 07:34:38 -0400

> > From: Ceesay Soffie <

> > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

> <

> > Subject: RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

> > MIME-Version: 1.0

> > X-To: "'

> > X-Priority: 3

> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> >

> >

> >

> > > SArian,

> > >

> > I don't remember Mam Cham but my sisters do. Going home

> > yesterday, I kept thinking that Mam Cham could not have been one of the

> > settlers of Half Die since the make-up of that quarter was/is one where

> > Wollof Gourmets and Wollof Serigns were blood relatives and the kinds of

> > sentiments Mam Cham had against your family seemed out of character for

> > a typical HALF-DIE IAN. I am sorry that that kind of abuse took place.

> > Of course, your grandmother was not one to take rubbish from

> > anyone as I remember and I hope she did not.

> >

> > It has to be said though that Gambia enjoys a peaceful

> > co-existence of religions inspite of the Mam Chams and the recent

> > Ahmaddiya debacle.

> >

> > Ya Soffie

> >

> >

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 19:18:37 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: humor for the weekend (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Relax and enjoy!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

===================================================================

> >Subject: Actual Conversation

> >

> >

> > Subject: Proper Client Handling Technique

> >

> > Actual dialog of a former Wordperfect Customer Support employee:

> >

> > "Ridge Hall, computer assistant; may I help you?"

> >

> > "Yes, well, I'm having trouble with WordPerfect."

> >

> > "What sort of trouble?"

> >

> > "Well, I was just typing along, and all of a sudden the words went

> > away."

> >

> > "Went away?"

> >

> > "They disappeared."

> >

> > "Hmm. So what does your screen look like now?"

> >

> > "Nothing."

> >

> > "Nothing?"

> >

> > "It's blank; it won't accept anything when I type."

> >

> > "Are you still in WordPerfect, or did you get out?"

> >

> > "How do I tell?"

> >

> > "Can you see the C:\ prompt on the screen?"

> >

> > "What's a sea-prompt?"

> >

> > "Never mind. Can you move the cursor around on the screen?"

> >

> > "There isn't any cursor: I told you, it won't accept anything I type."

> >

> > "Does your monitor have a power indicator?"

> >

> > "What's a monitor?"

> >

> > "It's the thing with the screen on it that looks like a TV. Does it

> > have a little light that tells you when it's on?"

> >

> > "I don't know."

> >

> > "Well, then look on the back of the monitor and find where the power

> > cord goes into it. Can you see that?"

> >

> > ......"Yes, I think so."

> >

> > "Great! Follow the cord to the plug, and tell me if it's plugged into

> > the wall."

> >

> > ......"Yes, it is."

> >

> > "When you were behind the monitor, did you notice that there were two

> > cables plugged into the back of it, not just one?"

> >

> > "No."

> >

> > "Well, there are. I need you to look back there again and find the

> > other cable."

> >

> > ......"Okay, here it is."

> >

> > "Follow it for me, and tell me if it's plugged securely into the back

> > of your computer."

> >

> > "I can't reach."

> >

> > "Uh huh. Well, can you see if it is?"

> >

> > "No."

> >

> > "Even if you maybe put your knee on something and lean way over?"

> >

> > "Oh, it's not because I don't have the right angle-it's because it's

> > dark."

> >

> > "Dark?

> >

> > "Yes-the office light is off, and the only light I have is coming in

> > from the window."

> >

> > "Well, turn on the office light then."

> >

> > "I can't."

> >

> > "No? Why not?"

> >

> > "Because there's a power outage."

> >

> > "A power... A power outage? Aha! Okay, we've got it licked now. Do you

> > still have the boxes and manuals and packing stuff your computer came

> > in?"

> >

> > "Well, yes, I keep them in the closet."

> >

> > "Good! Go get them, and unplug your system and pack it up just like it

> > was when you got it. Then take it back to the store you bought it

> > from."

> >

> > "Really? Is it that bad?"

> >

> > "Yes, I'm afraid it is."

> >

> > "Well, all right then, I suppose. What do I tell them?"

> >

> > "Tell them you're too stupid to own a computer.

> >

>

> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 20:57:54 -0500

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Soffie wrote:

>> I take you still feel strongly and are ready to do something.



With enough support, I certainly would be ready to act on this matter...



- Francis







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 14:38:18 +0100

From: "<

To: "gambia-l" <

Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Hi Folks..

First in response to where I (Pa Musa) and other shadow list members were

over the past weeks...well, we are mostly here in The Gambia..trying to

make ends meets..and trying to more than survive...Torstein and Joern have

also been remarkably quiet..so it must be a localised thing..



I am glad to note that there has been very healthy and heated debate on the

Ahmaddiya impasse..the religious thing..most of us disapproving..I will add

that I have watched the the past 30 months the over-politicization of

Religion/Islam..i say over..because local politics in the absence of 1)

the will and 2) the ability to debate over real and relevant issues of

national development or even probably the absence of any real differences

in Agenda in the political class have reduced the political debate to

personalities and personal differences..tribe, religion, education, and

social standing, caste etc...



I do not think the State should condone any body, religion or institution

propagating hate and violence or any act that the State (through the

constitution) considers Criminal or even Treasonous...this is in response

to those who think as a Muslim, the Imam reserves the right to preach

against

un-Islamic practices or practices deemed ''Haram''...what if these same

Imams start preaching against the psuedo-western/judeo-christian make-up of

the State and preach Jihad to overthrow the State and establish an Islamic

state governed by Sharia..will the Imam's right to preach be protected by

freedom of expression and by our prevailing laws..the answer is obvious..

the State machinery protects the State's integrity and is governed by its

constitution..which currently does not allow any preacher..Imam or

otherwise to preach and propagate hate and violence against any group..

On the other hand, I will contend that the traditional religions all over

the world..especially Christianity..Roman Catholicism and Anglicanism and

Methodism as well as Sunni and ****e Islam have lately been besieged with

modern religious sects..Born Agains, Evangelicals, Ahmaddiya, Bahai..etc..

and of course these sects gain at the expense of the traditionalists and

it is this reaction that has manifested itself in the Ahmaddiya saga and I

fear this will continue...there is also a correlative rise in

Fundamentalism in all religions, so The Gambia is not an isolated case and

in fact surprisingly The Gambia is one of the last to catch on and the

ahmadiya is not the first and probably not the gravest despite its huge

publicity...

in early 1994 the Gambissara mosque dispute..purported over a section of

the Dukureh clan that wanted to pray with their hands folded on their

chests and the others..the more traditional who pray with their hand on

their sides..as more traditionally done in The Gambia..this dispute

apparently over new-fangled style led to the expulsion or walk-out of the

hands-on the chest group..this group then tried to built their own mosque

on their own pproperty which the others not only refused but if I recall

correctly, razed the works to the ground; this impasse in the village got

govt. involved..legally the 'dissident' group was backed by the court but

after the 1994 coup..the govt sought to have the dispute buried..this

culminated in the incarceration of some of the dugurahs at janjnagbureh

(Maccathy Island) for long periods; now released in the 2nd republic, the

dissidents are still seking legal recourse from the courts..it is still a

smoking gun



In 1997 Ramadan prayers,( around february) which occurred on a Sunday..the

Kairaba Avenue mosque was drowned out by gospel singing and drumming from

an adjecent house-cum church for a new Nigerian christian group...despite

appeals to lower their music for the 5-minutes prayer of the muslim by an

eminent gambian catholic who was video-taping the muslim prayers, the

volume of the praying/singing and drumming was increased..at the end of the

prayers, some of the youths there started stonig the house/church forcing

all the inhabitants to flee..later the papers reported that the church

leaders had been arrested and that the residence had been illegally

converted into a church..this issue then just died away and lately it is

the Ahmadiyya



so it is fair to say that there has lately been rising social tension

especially with regard to religion and i will close by urging retraint,

understanding and tolerance especially from the muslims who constitute the

majority...



i will stop for now....and i hope this will make up for my silence over the

past weeks and also keep the ahmaddiya impasse in perspective..it got alot

more publicity but the Dukureh case was more grave, nonetheless these

situations all require our attention.



pmj

----------





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 19:59:23 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19970927180047.AAA37328@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Amadou Kabir Njie has been added to the list. Welcome to the

Gambia-l Kabir, please send a brief introduction to:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu



regards

Momodou Camara





*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 22:30:33 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCB95.DD718020"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCB95.DD718020

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



PM.,

I have been very angry with your this so-called "localised silence",but =

somehow you have been able to miraculously condense almost everything we =

have been debating since.So,thank you for this great run down!



That said,your piece makes a depressing reading.If religious fanaticism =

is added to our twin evils of ignorance and abject poverty,I cannot but =

foresee the kind of senseless chaos that could destroy beyond repair the =

very fabric of our society.So,I hope our leadership would from now on =

show a greater degree of maturity and sophistication without which all =

their efforts to develop the country would result in naught!



And keep up the good work down there on the ground!





Regards Bassss!







-----Original Message-----

From: <

Sent: 25 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 04:38 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Hi Folks..

First in response to where I (Pa Musa) and other shadow list members =

were

over the past weeks...well, we are mostly here in The Gambia..trying to

make ends meets..and trying to more than survive...Torstein and Joern =

have

also been remarkably quiet..so it must be a localised thing..







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 19:28:05 -0400

From: Andy Lyons <

To:

Subject: Fwd: Looking for Gambian stamps

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi,



Can anyone help this person find Gambian stamps? If so, please contact her

directly. Thanks. Andy



>Return-Path: <

>Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 10:55:08 -0400 (EDT)

>From:

>Subject: gambia stamps

>

>I would like to buy gambia stamps How do I do that? do you have resourse or

>not?

>I am mainly looking for disney to collect for my daughter project. She is 9

>years old.

>thank you

>mary campisi

>MacGoofy@AOL.COM



===============================================================

Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page

alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons

===============================================================





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 22:07:41 -0000

From: "<

To: "gambia-l" <

"Camara, Momodou" <

Subject: Re: Foroyaa's email

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit





To Camara and Gambia-L.



Foroyaa e-mail account is active, but they have

a defective modem we are trying to help them with.



If you get bounced mail, there is two possible answers.



1. wrong address

2.mailsize over 64Kbyte



Regards,

Tosh

Commit



> Hei Torstein,

> Someone called me from Germany and said that his emails to foroyaa

> are sent back.

> Do they still have email?



> I have just sent an email to their address to check.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 23:17:09 +0100

From: "<

To: <

Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit







Mr. Bass,

Thanks for your comments..i just want to add that in all fairness, The

Gambia has and still maintains an impressive record on religious and social

tolerance...despite a 90/95% Muslim majority, compared with say Senegal

with 80/85%, The Gambia still has not ever banned any religious

sect..Senegal probably because of the strong Muslim orders..Tarihas and

movements..the Tijaniyya, Quaddriya and Mouriddulahi, as well as a very

politically strong and socially-prominent Catholic church, the so-called

new religious sects are not allowed nor the new Arab-sponsored

fundamentalist NGO/groups..on the other hand in The Gambia all

sects,denominations are allowed including the Moonists..I had one in

class..so in terms of religoius tolerance, we have a record to be proud

of...

and even this Ahmaddiya case, a lot of us Muslim and Christian Gambians

were troubled by the way both the Ahmaddis and the State handled it..it was

slightly encouraging to hear after all the noise that the Head of State had

called the Sec. of State for the Interior responsible for Religious Affairs

to caution the State House Imam to stop attacking the Ahmaddis in his

sermon...had this Statement been known in advance, perhaps the brouhaha

could have been prevented..the local Ahmaddis too very early in the debacle

took to the airwaves and the issue became a tit for tat leading into their

exile..some unguarded remarks by Interior Sec. of State, made in argument

like for example that 90% of Gambians dislike the Ahmaddis did not help..in

short the whole debacle could have been averted with some restraint and

levelheadedness...we must also acknowledge that the present regime after

enduring 3 years of sanctions did not appreciate the sudden closing of

schools and clinics by the Ahmaddis as they left the country with very

strong and caustic remarks..as they will return when sanity is restored at

the highest level of Govt...etc...i will admit that I personally found the

State House Imam sermons distasteful and out of line with our traditional

Islam, I also found myself incensed by the high horse moralizing and

perceived arrogance of the local Ahmaddi leadership and also their claims

of spiritual superiority..for example that it is said in the Holy Quran

that Islam will have 73 sects but only one will be the TRUE one and this

ONE will be revealed when all the others combine to PERSECUTE them..the

AHMADDIS..that is quite rich coming from PEOPLE forced out their OWN

COUNTRIES and WELCOMED and ALLOWED to THRIVE in OUR MIDST...any form of

superiority complex is bound to be ill-received.

leaders must lead and sometimes that requires taking stands that may be

unpopular in the heat of the moment..such as restraint and calm when the

name-calling begins..this came in the impasse, though belated...my silence

on the issue was because I did not approve the anti-ahmaddi sermons nor did

I appreciate the Ahmaddi reaction/retaliation nor the Govt.'s earlier

bungling of the issue...it was all POOR LEADERSHIP by the LEADERS..I am

glad that COMMNSENSE prevailed finally..and grudgingly, i admit that the

Head of State was probably the only one that scored browny points, he said

in a press meeting that the Mosque at the State House was for no other

purpose except for him to have a place to pray close by..personally..i

still contend that it would have been better if no such building was

made..but that is a personal opinion

another salient point is the new Arab sponsored Islamic missionaries and

their proselytizing are adding to the problem..these so-called (locally)

fundamentals are also counter-preaching and converting us traditional

muslims to a purer form of mostly SUNNI ISLAM from SAUDI ARABIA, SUDAN,

LIBYA and KUWAIT...I am not sure where we should start BANNING and WHERE

that will STOP, so I do not have a POSITION yet but I trust the GOOD sense

of OUR people

i will stop here for now but Bass I hope I have reassured you that Home is

still a place to be proud of in terms of religious harmony...

pmj



p.s. by the way i will add that in 91/92 or 93, after her downfall,

ex-premier Margaret Thatcher in a series of lectures in the U.S. blamed the

West's problems on the lack of morals and other cultures different from the

Judeo-Christian foundations, in other words, blame the muslims, the Pakis,

the Chings, Swamis, Indians, the Negroes etc for the malaise in the

West..considering how much better of the British and American economies are

doing now, I do not hear her or anyone belaboring these points

anymore...she was no better that our current State House Imam, anyway,

probably with more potential to cause dis-harmony and harm. all comments

welcome

----------





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 23:06:04 -0000

From: "<

To: "gambia-l" <

Subject: The different topics lately on Gambia-L

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit





Just some short comments from me now I'm afraid

because of heavy workload and small time to

closely follow the discussions.





1) Religious intolerance:

Even if I am not a religious person, I do not joke about peoples belief.

On the other hand I do joke about my own "disbelief".

Some religious people tend to lack two things I believe is of great importance;

Self-irony and humor.

Without this, things sometimes get very serious and frightening.

In my country there is a sharp line between the "state religion" and the daily political

life. I view that as important so that I easier can use my "personal soul" to decide

any belief as an adult.

There is several basic questions that I have problems answering when I think about the specific

religions.

I'll give you one:

If all religions claim to be the "correct way" then you must conclude that the other ones

is more or less "wrong"!? So which one is the right then?



Disclaimer: This is my personal thoughts on religion and should not be seen on as a disrespect of

any type

of religion or belief.



2) Sleeping with others than your partner:

I think it is cowardly to sleep with others when you are in a relationship, and then lying or

hiding it for your partner.

If you love a person, you also love every part of his/hers body and out of respect for this person,

you should

tell him/her if you crave for outside sex.



Disclaimer: This is my personal thoughts on relationships and should not be seen on as a disrespect

of any type

of relationship or family construction.



3)Copyrights:

The Internet is for me a revolution in progress. The unique thing about it is that no power or

group of people are capable

of controlling it or regulate it as they desire. This means that browsing the Internet gives

anybody for the first time in history

a first-hand and uncensored access to what humans are/does/think/believe in/wants/ etc.....

It is a incredible large source of "good" and "bad" information that everybody should be able to

tap from. It is the first true

ORACLE that actually gives you some answers to your questions.

The answers might be plain wrong or biased but coming from sources that are independent from each

other gives you a really good basis on avoiding wrong conclusions.

My belief is that Copyrights must play second role when it comes to this "revolution".

Most people survive very well even if some people copy their "intellectual property". The economic

losses I believe is insignificant

compared to the value is has for the Internet individual.



Disclaimer: This is my personal thoughts on copyrights and should (hopefully) not be seen on as a

disrespect of any type

of copyright law.



Regards,

Torstein

Commit





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 21:33:11 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Gambia <

Subject: Re: Monogamy -Reply (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







On Thu, 25 Sep 1997, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:

>

> Shouldn't monogamous relationships bring about sufficient enjoyment? It

> should but unfortunately it doesn't always. Why?



First of all, I think that when people enter a relationship they should

begin

with honesty ie go into the relationship because YOU want to and not

because of guilt over something, what others have to say hence pressure etc.

That way when things are not so smooth, you can remember why you entered the

relationship in the first place. And remembering the reasons why it is,

may help maintain the relationship. Another thing that we've heard time

and again is communication. We hear it all the time yet it's hard to

practise.

Talk. whether it's about good or bad things. telling the person about the

good

things they've done and thanking them for it/them will make the person feel

good and appreciated. Telling them about the bad will get it off your

chest and help in preventing the same thing from happening in the future.

Keeping things to yourself lets them eat at you and then you'll blow up

at insignificant things when it's totally uncalled for. And I guess the

last thing I can think of is compromise. Don't try and change people into

what you want them to be. Accept them for who they are. Each partner should

alter certain behaviours

that piss off their partners inorder to accomodate them. These are the

only things I can think off that make some monogamous relationships

unsuccessful. Any comments??



> Going back to the issue of boredom, in societies where polygamy (that is

> in marriages) are accepted, the roots in the promiscuity of husbands are

> the same but I believe there are many other more complex factors that

> actually lead to these husbands marrying again. These can range from

> the traditional to the contemporary but I don't think boredom factors

> much.

>

> Latir Gheran

>

Actually, in societies where polygamy is acceted, I think men find it

easier to not try and make a relationship work. Instead the attitude is

"I don't have to put up with this, there are other women out there who

will appreciate me more than you do". Of course they forget their

contributions to the present problem(s) the relationship is facing.

Ancha.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 22:56:14 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-09-26 21:39:27 EDT, you write:



<< With enough support, I certainly would be ready to act on this matter...

>>

Dear Francis,



I throw my hat into the ring. Also the former US ambassador to The Gambia is

a friend of mine in Washington D.C. and this was something we discussed a

while ago.So in case we need any kind of advice with who to contact in the

state dept. he will be a helpful source.



momodou J



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 23:10:10 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)

Message-ID: <



i would like to come in here to give some advice.lets be very careful about

our comments on religious issues because this is a very delicate

issue.religious issues should handled by people who have a good knowledge of

quoran and hadith.i am not sure if any one of us has a sound background in

quoran and hadith .i would recommend mild rather than in depth discusions

on this issue.we don't want to see our beloved country turned into another

algeria.look at all those senseless killings in algeria.what are they trying

to acomplish? is this what we learn in our scriptures?islam is not about

going around harassing and disturbing others.but about living in harmony with

others.it is about caring for others,it is about sharing with the less

fortunate,it is about self discipline and the list goes on and on .actions

are but intention and everyone shall have but that which he intended. in

other words Allah rewards people not by the size and magnitude of their deeds

but their intentions.may Allah Almighty give us a thorough guidiance.may He

keep our beloved country ever united. salam a lai koum .



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 28 Sep 1997 09:20:38 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)

Message-ID: <01BCCBF3.6170B8C0@kolls567>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCBF3.61924A80"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCBF3.61924A80

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Sir/Madame,

In the future,please try to write your name at the end of your =

comments, so we would know who we are talking to.



The rule you are trying to apply here is untenable! If we can't discuss =

Gambia's Islam unless we are Islamic theologians,can that also mean that =

we couldn't discuss Gambia's polygamy unless we are Sociologists? And =

what about agriculture........? Think about it!



Regards Basssss!



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: 26 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 06:10 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)



because this is a very delicate

issue.religious issues should handled by people who have a good =

knowledge of

quoran and hadith.i am not sure if any one of us has a sound background =

in

quoran and hadith .i would recommend mild rather than in depth =

discusions

on this issue.







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 28 Sep 1997 09:45:50 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: The different topics lately on Gambia-L

Message-ID: <01BCCBF3.6406F400@kolls567>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCBF3.6406F400"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCBF3.6406F400

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Both you Torstein and Pa Musa are simply fantastic when you are not =

suffering from your "localised silence" down there.Its been really =

refreshing reading both of you.But please try to do something about your =

this localised silence virus,it is killing us here,esp.during heated =

debates on contentious issues.Your inputs always have flavours that ours =

can't have.



So,take care and keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!





-----Original Message-----

From: <

Sent: 26 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 02:06 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: The different topics lately on Gambia-L



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit





Self-irony and humor.

If all religions claim to be the "correct way" then you must conclude =

that the other ones=20

is more or less "wrong"!? So which one is the right then?=20





I think it is cowardly to sleep with others when you are in a =

relationship, and then lying or

hiding it for your partner.





3)Copyrights:

=20

My belief is that Copyrights must play second role when it comes to this =

"revolution".=20

Most people survive very well even if some people copy their =

"intellectual property". The economic

losses I believe is insignificant

compared to the value is has for the Internet individual.





Regards,

Torstein

Commit





------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 87

************************* ------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 08:15:40 PDTFrom: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: messed the postings up.Message-ID: < 19970926151602.28729.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHI HEIDI,I wrote you yesterday, but now, i think i willhave to do it all over again. it's what happens when i tryto do so much in so little time, something had to go wrong.first, i wrote everything then tried to attach my essay toit. that's when the troubles began. i somehow had it formattedin one mode and retrieved it in another. you should haveseen the greek (to me!) that came up. a friend tried to fixit, but to no good. i then tried to send just my reply(privately to you) without it and it took forever. i thentried to send it through the list, but it was still slow andi had to go to work. so i left my friend with it to keeptrying to post it. i guess he wasn't successful too. anyway,send me you physical address and i will mail you a copy ofmy short and unfocused essay. i will try to write about thestuff you mentioned in your reply to my query this weekend..probably tomorrow morning. let me know if you did get thelast posting.i request permissino to print your reply and discuss itwith my sociology class professor.A BARAKA......CHI JAMMA...n j a g a...______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 19:15:43 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: messed the postings up.Message-ID: < 01BCCAB0.9E38AAE0@ddcu.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCAB0.9E5A3CA0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCAB0.9E5A3CA0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableNjaga!I was going to refer you to Heidi's Paper on Female Circumcision in the =Gambia,but I can see that she herself has contacted you.If your =Prof.still has questions that are not covered by Heidi's work,just feel =free to forward them to me.I would however want to clarify one major ignorance that surrounds the =dicourse about Circumcision,even in supposedly very enlightened =circles.Circumcision was not an invention of Islam or any of the =revealed religions,for that matter.Abraham,the first patriarch and the =first prophet of the revealed religions went to Egypt as a migrant =worker around three thousand years before the birth of Christ.He had =neither been circumcised nor known about it before he came to Egypt.It =was only when he wanted to marry the black Egyptian woman by the name =Hagar as a consequence of the barrenness of her cousin and first wife =Sarah that he was confronted with the need to get circumcised(purified =and cleaned) because black,circumcised women in Egypt didn't get =married to Uncircumcised men.That was how the Jews learnt about and =started to get circumcised.As for Islam or the Arabs,they got =circumcision from the person all of them trace their origin =to,namely,Ishmael.And that person is non other than the only child of =HAGAR(the black Egyptian woman,the second wife of Abraham) and the first =son of Abraham.So,Circumcision,good or bad,is of black origin.Its not from Islam or =Judaism or whatever,and the Black Ancestors who invented it cannnot be =responsible for various abuses that subsequent generations and cultures =have used it for.But that is another story altogether.And keep up educating your prof.down there!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: NJAGA JAGNE [SMTP: jagnen25@hotmail.com Sent: 24 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 06:16 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: messed the postings up.HI HEIDI,I wrote you yesterday, but now, i think i will =have to do it all over again. it's what happens when i try =to do so much in so little time, something had to go wrong. =first, i wrote everything then tried to attach my essay to =20it. that's when the troubles began. i somehow had it formatted ==20in one mode =20------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 11:28:33 -0500From: Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: News about Gambia... (fwd)Message-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19970924224912.1c474bfa@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 24 Sep 1997 13:06:39 -07 =20Subject: News about Gambia...Gambia's Religious Minister Accused Of Death Threats=20September 15, 1997=20BANJUL - Members of a Muslim sect who left Gambia last week have accusedGambian Interior and Religious Affairs Minister Momodou Bojang of havingissued a death threat against them.=20In a statement released here on September 9, the sect members allegedthat Bojang summoned the former secretary-general of the Pakistan-basedAhmadiyya sect, Lamin Jawara, to a meeting and told him that he wouldhave killed all the members of the group were he the president ofGambia.Bojang was accused in the statement of telling Jawara: "If I was theGambian president (junta leader Yahya Jammeh), I would have you all putto death because you are infidels."After members of the group left the small West African country, Bojangaccused the Ahmadiyya of wanting to cause panic in Gambia, where some 50members of the sect had served as doctors, priests and teachers for morethan 20 years.Bojang also said "the sectors of education and teaching are theresponsibility of the government, which will take all measures to dealwith the situation."The statement by Ahmadiyya sect members said that two Ahmadi doctors whohad left Banjul planned to return to the country.=20------------------------------------------------------------------------Copyright =A9 1997 All Africa Press Service. Distributed via Africa NewsOnline( www.africanews.org ). For information about the content or forpermission to redistribute, publish or use for broadcast, contact AllAfrica Press Service at the link above.------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 09:34:11 -0700 (PDT)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: IlQCYzX2lPcwZEDDsrSyyw==We could set up aliases for those interested in getting the news this wayGambia-l is totaly bypassed with these forwarded news. If someone coordinatesall the interested parties I could set up an alias that will go directly tothese list members. Let me know your thoughts on this.regards,sarian------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 11:41:25 -0500From: Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19970924230204.1c47bed4@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 09:53 PM 9/25/97 +0200, you wrote:>On 25 Sep 97 at 2:32, ASJanneh@aol.com wrote:>> Gambia-l:>>>> Ordinarily, I would have continued distributing relevant news pieces>> to Gambia-l ESPECIALLY because of Barry's admonition or outcry. But>> our relationship with the University of Washington and Tony Loum's>> position are far more important than any benefits to be derived from>> doing that.>Thats right, the list is too important to take the risk of being>shut down and I agree that Tony's position is also far more>important. We should therefore stop sending copyright material to>the list with immideate effect.Hey Guys,I am extremely sorry to have forwarded that last posting of mine. I did notread this by the time I forwarded the article.Numukunda------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 13:11:09 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)Message-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD24@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainFrancis - I recollect a discussion on this issue and I for one was readyto be a part of that drive to get the UN to do something. I think it agood idea still. I also believe that there are others who are ready forsomeone to take the leadership on this - I spoke with others who are noton the list when the issue was first raised and they are in unity withany drive on the subject. I take you still feel strongly and are readyto do something. Let's do.Ready to work for some of our stolen resources (laundered funds) to bereturned - Ya Soffie------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 16:29:03 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < 342C1B0F.24125465@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSarian Loum wrote:> We could set up aliases for those interested in getting the news this> way Gambia-l is totaly bypassed with these forwarded news. If someone> coordinates all the interested parties I could set up an alias that> will go directly to these list members. Let me know your thoughts on> this.I must say I find the developments in this issue very interesting. Itseems as though many of us have no problem "breaking" the laws thatpertain to the redistribution of copyright material but are now actingto shield or protect the list from any potential legal action. I wonderwhat the true protagonists of copyright laws have to say about all this.It also seems to me that the will of the people to keep informed here isgreater than any law regardless of its enforcement or the reality andthe practicality of its enforcement.This reminds me of the time when slaves in some parts of America werebarred by law from receiving an education and an underground movementbegan for the greater good. UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan's andUgandan President Yoweri Museveni's quotes from an IPS story MomodouCamara once forwarded says it all:Annan:''Access is crucial. The capacity to receive, download and shareinformation through electronic networks, the ability to publishnewspapers without censorship or restrictions, the freedom tocommunicate freely across national boundaries ... must becomefundamental freedoms for all,''''Communications and information technology have enormouspotential, especially for developing countries, and in furtheringsustainable development,'' added Annan. ''But that also means that theinformation gap is the new dividing line between the haves and havenots, those forging new paths to development and those increasinglyleft behind.''Museveni:''In the past, unequal access to knowledge incited the strongto aggress the weak,'' he said. ''It is only the universalisation ofknowledge that will create a world equilibrium where nobody will havethe edge of knowledge to use to the detriment of others.''... the aggressive instinct in man is essentiallycalculative. You only attack the weak, you only attack thebackward without access to knowledge. It is not profitable toaggress the equally knowledgeable who, most probably, will beequally strong.''I would just caution, for the sake of the "new-found" integrity of thelist and especially to the list managers, that all this list wideplanning puts the list in an even more vulnerable position since it isnow being used not simply as a conduit of the illegal redistribution ofcopyright material but now as a forum to "conspire" against copyrightlaws. It might be safer to begin your efforts at this planning stage onan underground level now rather than later.If these efforts are successful, however, I would also like to note thatwe will in effect see the birth of a separate "shadow list". While Iwas not around then, it looks as though we would indeed be stepping backto a structure of the list when it began before it became an officiallistserv of the University of Washington. How this will help in thegreater cause of openly sharing and discussing our views to the widestpossible membership and audience is a question we must ask ourselves?Just some thoughts.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 23:34:11 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: <01BCCAD4.E3F08700@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCAD4.E3F82820"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCAD4.E3F82820Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI enjoyed it all the same!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: Numukunda Darboe [SMTP: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Sent: 24 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 07:41 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Copyright issues ...Hey Guys,I am extremely sorry to have forwarded that last posting of mine. I did notread this by the time I forwarded the article.Numukunda------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 22:34:20 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970926203537.AAA14262@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Sulayman Gassama has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-lwe look forward to you contributions. Please send a briefintroduction to the list.My best regards to your family and other Stockholmers.Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 16:53:55 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: < 9709262053.AA66030@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSarian, you wrote:> We could set up aliases for those interested in getting the news this way> Gambia-l is totaly bypassed with these forwarded news. If someone coordinates> all the interested parties I could set up an alias that will go directly to> these list members. Let me know your thoughts on this.> regards,> sarianWhile I have joined the group of those who "obey under protest" to notforward articles to the list, I see the above message as the same asthe copyright issue we have been talking about.As with any copyright material, the purposes are to protect the author'sright (for commercial benefit) and protection right (to control how a workis used). Doesn't reproducing a copyright material without permission makeit illegal? So what are we trying to do here? IMO to have an emailed copyis not the same as having the copyright copy. What happens when somebodydecides to post E-mail (by way of commenting or criticizing) you sent tothem to the list? Is this also not a violation?? We have to remember thatfacts and ideas cannot be copyrighted but their expression and structurecan. So, shouldn't we just write the facts in our own words?????Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 22:08:12 +0100 (BST)From: Momodou Njie < M.Njie@reading.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Unsubscribe me.Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.96.970926214918.4807B-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"Hi folks,I regret to say, but I was definitely a passive member of the list andfeel embarassed for not being able to contribute to the discussions in anyway. All the same, as a staff of the Gambia College, I pledge my activeparticipation in subsequent discussions, this time, from base.Regards to everyone and thanks for your interest in the Gambia. Bye!Njie.------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 17:20:36 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Misuse of the N---er Word (part 1) (fwd)Message-ID: < 9709262120.AA64798@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThis is a forwarded message from Bernard Weston:Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================Forwarded message:>From bernard@raleigh.ibm.com Fri Sep 26 15:51:56 1997X-Lotus-Fromdomain: ATLGSDCFrom: "Bernard Weston"< bernard@raleigh.ibm.com To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Message-Id: < 8525651E.0064693E.00@ATLMAIL.IBMUS2.IBM.COM Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 15:52:28 -0400Subject: Misuse of the N---er Word (part 1)Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIMohammad'please post my reply to the "netters". Thanks brother.YusulfI often listen to a white conservative radio station in order to get abetter perspective on how white people perceive me as an African American.Last night while driving home from work I tuned in to 105.7 out of Alanta.The nightly airing of a popular talk show entitled "John and Ken" was inprocess and guess who they had as their guess (by telephone) You guessedit:Kathryn Williams, curator at the Museum of AfricanAmerican History in Flint, Mich.I must say that I left work with no anger and in a good mood, yet by thetime I had reached my destination my anger was in a fever's pitch.With all due respect to my elder, Mrs. Kathryn Williams, Mrs. Williams wasa very poor argumentator for an issue as great as this.Mrs. Williams freely admitted that she has never had the N----- word usedin an offensive manner towards her. I have!!She verbally lacked the ability to make a convincing argument to anaudience of conservative whites that are ignorant of how and why this wordcould cause a person's death.Mrs. Williams crusade is noble and 200 years pass due, yet she should passthe baton to someone more articulated and passionate in its defense.Once when I was a 17 years old and working as a dishwasher in Austin,Texas, I was walking home from my night shift of a restaurant. As I walkedpass a late night fast food place, there was a group of drunken white malesoutside, they were larger than I and I was out numbered. One of the males,yelled at me: "******, Hey ******, you know what a ****** is, its someonethat is ignorant".I was scared and angry. I continued to walk until I came along a bottle onthe side of the road. I picked it up and I threw it at the drunken fool.The group of males chased me all the way home. They dare not have enteredmy neighborhood for my neighborhood was all black. The persons were fools,but apparently they were not stupid.Because of the above incident, the word "******" (when coming from a nonblack person) could definitely motivate me to harm the person from whichit came.------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 17:25:44 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Misuse of the N---er Word (part 2) (fwd)Message-ID: < 9709262125.AA36196@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThis is a a forwarded message from Bernard Weston:Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================>From bernard@raleigh.ibm.com Fri Sep 26 16:59:05 1997X-Lotus-Fromdomain: ATLGSDCFrom: "Bernard Weston"< bernard@raleigh.ibm.com To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Message-Id: < 8525651E.006D4AB2.00@ATLMAIL.IBMUS2.IBM.COM Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 16:59:26 -0400Subject: Misuse of the N---er Word (part 2)Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContinued:Mrs Williams entertained blatantly ignorant white callers as they called into give their assailing opinions on the subject. Mrs. Williams could evenbe heard laughing along with the radio talk show host. I had difficultybelieving she believed in the mission she acquired.I felt that the interview or conversation should never have taken place andat the bare minimum Mrs. Williams should have slammed the phone receiverdown in "John and Ken's ear"The response of Merriam-Webster, Incorporated, Frederick C. Mish VicePresident and Editor in Chief, Is the typical response that one peeringthrough White - Christian eyes would formulate.We hear such rhetoric often on a wide spectrum of topics, Yet The ChristianAfrican American population is also to blame. I say this for having been aChristian converted to Islam, (Non Nation of Islam member).African American Christians ask for respect. They ask for fair hiringpractices in Corporate America. They ask for the fair representation inthe American political process. And now they are asking for this word tobe removed or redefined differently.What I have learned as a 33 year old Black male is that White peopleare reluctant to respect such numerous social requests.One has to demand it and leave no option for any response other than "yes".The Italians once unofficially owned New York City. They did not ask forsuch power, They took it. I am not an advocate of the Mafia, nor do Icondone violence, Yet I resent having to "march" for freedom or write mycongressman to ask he support a issue that African Americans hold dear toheart.The Japanese Americans received reparations for their imprisonmentfollowing world war II. They did not ask for it, they demanded it andrefused to settle for anything less. They were imprisoned for less thatthree years. African slaves were imprisoned for over 200 years. Yet,African American Christians, whom are a majority of the African Americanpopulation, continue to place their hats in their hands, bow their headsdown and humble themselves as they go to "The Man" to ask for yet anothercompliance or correction of a injustice that never should have taken placeto start with.Yusulf Mohammad (formerly Bernard Weston)------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 00:32:19 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Copyright issues ...Message-ID: <01BCCADC.DCF83080@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCADC.DD0772C0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCADC.DD0772C0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableLatir!It is not the love of breaking the Law per se that has given rise to =the BUSH LIST.I think many,if not most, of us have come to realise that =for a stranger to just walk in here and tell us How Not To Run our place =is an assault on our souvreignity.Edward Said has taught us that =throughout history,those who decide how the Land is run,eventually =decide the fate and destiny of those on the land.And this is not the =first time that strangers have decided that they know best how to run =our place for us,or at least tell us how to and how not to run it.We =have read too much history to allow that to happen again!And keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP: latir@earthlink.net Sent: 24 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 11:29 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Copyright issues ...Sarian Loum wrote:=20> We could set up aliases for those interested in getting the newsI must say I find the developments in this issue very interesting. Itseems as though many of us have no problem "breaking" the laws thatpertain to the redistribution of copyright material but are now actingto shield or protect the list from any potential legal action. I wonderwhat the true protagonists of copyright laws have to say about all this.------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 17:29:50 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The '******' word and the dictionary 'makers' (fwd)Message-ID: < 9709262129.AA49620@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHere is another forwarded message from a friend of mine name Seewoo fro theSierra leonean List.Regards,Moe S. Jallow===========================================================================Forwarded message:> From owner-leonenet@MITVMA.MIT.EDU Fri Sep 26 15:21:55 1997> Priority: normal> X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail v3.22> Message-Id: < 4E89460830@omega.statistik.uni-dortmund.de > Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 19:43:03 +0200> Reply-To: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues < LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU > Sender: A Discussion of Sierra Leonean Issues < LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU > From: "Osman A. Sankoh" < SANKOH@OMEGA.STATISTIK.UNI-DORTMUND.DE > Subject: The '******' word and the dictionary 'makers'> To: LEONENET@MITVMA.MIT.EDU > > This article was forwared to me from a friend.> > I hope that Mallam will have his own ideas :-))).> > Regards,> > Seewoo> Lieber Seewoo, thanks so much for the article.> Yes indeed, such can't pass through my eyes without comment.> In the first place, one would state with emphasis that the> dictionary 'writers' and 'makers' are predominantly white> people. I will select a few sections of the publishers'> response and comment.> > "Anyone can be a ******, A ****** is any ignorant> > person," Kathryn Williams, curator at the Museum of> > African American History in Flint, Mich, always> > explained.> Ignorant Kathryn Williams indeed!> > When the boy returned, he read with disappoiment,> > "1: a black person 2: ...member of any dark-skinned> > race."> > Williams was apalled.> That's the logical outcome.> > gather enough support from NAACP chapters and Black> > media to demand a revision. She asks that letters> > be sent to the:> I will definitely send a letter or simply send this E-mail> to> > Language Research Service> > Merriam-Webster Inc.> > Box 281> > Springfield, MA 01102 or> > call (413) 734-3134> A similar action is underway in Germany by hundreds of> societies comprising the now called AFRO-GERMANS. Like> their American counterparts, the Afro-Germans never> bothered about the plight of the black man in Germany until> it became apparent that they are treated as 'misfits' in> the society more than the black man himself. The black man> knows that he has just come here for a specific purpose and> that this is not his country. The Afro-Germans who are born> and bred here are treated just like any of us. They 'feel'> the pinch more than we really do. Their parents (the> German spouses of an Africans) are often looked at with> contempt by their German brothers and sisters for 'messing'> themselves up with Africans to the extent of getting 'half-> caste' children.> The word 'Neger' (in German) is still in school textbooks.> I gave an example on Leonenet recently regarding the> school reader of my daughter. The Afro-German societies> have written letters of protest to publishers of school> books all over Germany to withdraw books in circulation> which contain the abusive word and to ensure that new books> are free from it. There is some amount of success because> German teachers are supporting this action.> I was terrified with anger yesterday when I was reading a> recent publication of my statistics professors Kraemer and> Trenkler here at Dortmund. These guys have a best seller> which is already in its ninth reprint eventhough it was> first published in February 1996. I am now working with> them for a Book Two. But yesterday, I decided to take a> look at the first and my eyes almost burst out when I saw> this in German:> The ******s were treated more humanly by the> Europeans than by the Arabs. In Arab countries> African ****** slaves were castrated> and as a result there is hardly any offsprings> of ****** slaves in those countries.> The two will not be in Dortmund for a while. You would be> right if you guessed that I will confront both of them> about this. I will make copies of that page and distribute> to all Afro-German societies in Germany and ask that> they write to my profs.> > Stephen Perrault> > Senior Editor> > Merriam-Webster, Incorporated> >> > We hope you will forgive us for making this response less individual> > and more formulaic than our usual correspondence. The volume of mail> > generated by the brief piece in "Emerge" has forced us to take a> > general approach.> This 'formulaic' response is deliberate. I am very certain> that it will not sufficiently answer all the questions that> people ask.> > The first point we want to make is that the entry for "******" in> > Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary, Tenth Edition, contains a> > very important part, a usage paragraph, that the magazine did not> > show you:> >> > usage "******" in senses 1 and 2 can be found in the works of such> > writers of the past as Joseph Conrad, Mark Twain, and Charles Dickens,> > but it now ranks as perhaps the most offensive and inflammatory racial> > slur in English. Its use by and among Blacks is not always intended> > or taken as offensive, but, except in sense 3, it is otherwise a word> > expressive of racial hatred and bigotry.> This paragraph is intended to explain the usuage of the> word as defined in 1. and 2. Both definitions are flawed.> If the word MUST, at all cost, be kept in a dictionary, as> explained below, then definitions 1. and 2. MUST be altered> as follows:> 1. a racially motivated offensive/abusive term used on a> black person by a white person in order to provoke the> former about the enslaving of his/her ancestors by the> ancestors of the latter.> 2. a racially motivated offensive/abusive term used on any> dark-skinned person by a white person in order to> provoke the former about the enslaving of his/her> ancestors by the ancestors of the latter.> When dictionaries define the word this way, they will help> a little white boy in several ways: he will not call his> good black friends so; he will tell his parents not to use> the word because it is abusive.> I am saying this because I have found out in Germany that> most of the children do not know that 'Neger' is abusive.> Even a lot of grown-ups don't really know that. They feel> that blacks are 'Neger' and that is all. Consequently, the> dictionary definitions given merely add to the ignorance.> The usuage paragraph doesn't help much since a person> looking for the meaning of the word in a hurry wouldn't> bother to read that paragraph.> > We believe that this constitutes a strong, clear> > statement about the actual status of this word in usage> > today.> You are right but your definitions are flawed!> > Please bear in mind as you consider these definitions of "******"> > that we are defining the meanings of a word, not describing groups of> > people.> You don't mean what you are saying. You know very well that> you can't separate the two in this case.> > The difference is of crucial importance. We are not> > saying that if one is a member of a dark-skinned race> > one should consider oneself a ******.> You can't run out of this. You are 'not saying' but that's> what you want people to understand.> > Such an attitude is totally abhorrent to us!> Is it? Then re-define your definitions since they have even> caused you to prepare a formulaic response.> > We are saying that some people (sick or misguided> > people, in all likelihood) currently use the word> > "******" and others> No, you have not said this. It is not sufficient to> explain to those who write to you. You'd better make> your definition adequate in your dictionary and you will> see that those letters will stop coming.> > (like Joseph> > Conrad, Mark Twain, and Charles Dickens, mentioned in the usage> > paragraph above, whose writings reflect many of the attitudes of> > their time) have used it in the past and when the word is used by> > such people it generally refers to either a black person or a member> > of some other dark-skinned people.> Well, there you go! You didn't mean to describe groups of> people. Now, you are talking about 'referring' to them.> The sooner you fish out the very evident discrepancy here> the better it will be for you and for all of us.> > We have often been told by correspondents that at some time "******"> > meant an ignorant or shiftless person of any race.> You don't need any documented evidence of this. You know> that it is NOT true. Perhaps if you include a short> paragraph in your dictionary about the history of the word,> just as you have done for its usage, you will see 'clearly'> that '******' is deliberately a misuse of 'Negro' by the> inhuman slave masters. Come on! Read a little bit of> history.> > We have no> > evidence in our files of citations (a citation being simply an> > example of an English word in context) that "******" is used with> > such a meaning. If you have actual evidence of this, especially in> > print, we would be very glad to have you pass it along. Please> > remember that a dictionary cannot assign meanings to words; it can> > only record the meanings that people actually use.> This confirms that your definitions are flawed. The people> use ****** for a purpose and this use is not reflected in> your definitions.> > We do not believe that we would be doing anything positive about> > racism by removing the entries for "******" and other offensive words> > from the dictionary.> I don't think that the word should be removed from the> dictionary. People who have written to you have probably> expressed disgust at your inability to 'record' the correct> use of the word by people.> > We cannot make offensive words pass out of> > existence by leaving them out of the dictionary; we can merely damage> > the integrity of the dictionary.> See comment above.> > People do not learn these words from> > the dictionary, nor do they refrain from using the words until they> > have checked a dictionary to see whether the words are entered. The> > dictionary really has little to do with the use of these words except> > to record it and to tell the truth about its offensiveness.> Look, the dictionary is written by a set of people. In this> case, you would do me and all previous writers a favour if> could convince us that your decision to falsely 'record' the> use of the word is not racially motivated.> > I hope I have persuaded you that we are behaving responsibly as> > dictionary makers in our handling of words like "******," and I thank> > you for giving me the opportunity to explain.> You have not behaved responsibly as dictionary makers. We> know that in preparing the final pages of the dictionary,> you asked other people and refered to previous works. What> you have done in this case is simply produce a copy of the> definitions of a dead white racist editor.> Mallam O.> ==============================================> Osman A. Sankoh (A TOMLINSONIAN!)> (Environmental and Ecological Statistics)> Department of Statistics, University of Dortmund> Postfach 500 500, D-44221 Dortmund> Germany> Tel.: +49 231 755 4391, Fax : +49 231 755 5303> (HOME: Tel/Fax: +49 231 728 2695)> e-mail: sankoh@omega.statistik.uni-dortmund.de > =================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 15:21:19 -0700 (PDT)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: h0AAMN/vKZN2aJsWO4nKog==Ya Soffie,You're right there were many other people who didn't share the Mam Chamsentiments but you also had some rotten ones that were constantly inconsiderateand disrespectful. I think sometimes people forget that both Wollof moslems &christians are related in one way or the other. Because we also have moslemrelatives. Anyway its past and gone but sometimes it brings back old woundswhen moslems ostracized christians and thats why I just touched on this subjectto prove that there is indeed some religious intolerance in our beloved country.And I'm glad that this is a mature group in that they are considerate to otherpeoples feelings and religious preferences.And yes you're right my grandmother never tolerated nonsense which is why shehad very little to do with Mam Cham but his predecessor (Serigne Secka) was verynice and considerate. You shouldn't have been too young not to remember him, amI correct? BTW, where in Half Die did your family lived?kind regards & take great care.sarian> Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 07:34:38 -0400> From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> Subject: RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse> MIME-Version: 1.0> X-To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Priority: 3> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> > SArian,> >> I don't remember Mam Cham but my sisters do. Going home> yesterday, I kept thinking that Mam Cham could not have been one of the> settlers of Half Die since the make-up of that quarter was/is one where> Wollof Gourmets and Wollof Serigns were blood relatives and the kinds of> sentiments Mam Cham had against your family seemed out of character for> a typical HALF-DIE IAN. I am sorry that that kind of abuse took place.> Of course, your grandmother was not one to take rubbish from> anyone as I remember and I hope she did not.> It has to be said though that Gambia enjoys a peaceful> co-existence of religions inspite of the Mam Chams and the recent> Ahmaddiya debacle.> Ya Soffie------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 15:31:05 -0700 (PDT)From: Sarian Loum < Sarian.Loum@Corp.Sun.COM To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-MD5: vMkIQVpWyF4xST5xEm5Cgg==Sorry Gambia-l this message was meant to go to Ya Soffie's private email. Myapologies.sarian> Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 15:21:19 -0700 (PDT)> From: Sarian Loum > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> Subject: RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse> MIME-Version: 1.0> Content-MD5: h0AAMN/vKZN2aJsWO4nKog==> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Ya Soffie,> You're right there were many other people who didn't share the Mam Cham> sentiments but you also had some rotten ones that were constantlyinconsiderate> and disrespectful. I think sometimes people forget that both Wollof moslems &> christians are related in one way or the other. Because we also have moslem> relatives. Anyway its past and gone but sometimes it brings back old wounds> when moslems ostracized christians and thats why I just touched on thissubject> to prove that there is indeed some religious intolerance in our belovedcountry.> And I'm glad that this is a mature group in that they are considerate toother> peoples feelings and religious preferences.> And yes you're right my grandmother never tolerated nonsense which is why she> had very little to do with Mam Cham but his predecessor (Serigne Secka) wasvery> nice and considerate. You shouldn't have been too young not to remember him,am> I correct? BTW, where in Half Die did your family lived?> kind regards & take great care.> sarian> > Date: Thu, 25 Sep 1997 07:34:38 -0400> > From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com > > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: RE: Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse> > MIME-Version: 1.0> > X-To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > X-Priority: 3> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> >> >> > > SArian,> > >> > I don't remember Mam Cham but my sisters do. Going home> > yesterday, I kept thinking that Mam Cham could not have been one of the> > settlers of Half Die since the make-up of that quarter was/is one where> > Wollof Gourmets and Wollof Serigns were blood relatives and the kinds of> > sentiments Mam Cham had against your family seemed out of character for> > a typical HALF-DIE IAN. I am sorry that that kind of abuse took place.> > Of course, your grandmother was not one to take rubbish from> > anyone as I remember and I hope she did not.> >> > It has to be said though that Gambia enjoys a peaceful> > co-existence of religions inspite of the Mam Chams and the recent> > Ahmaddiya debacle.> >> > Ya Soffie> >> >------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 19:18:37 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: humor for the weekend (fwd)Message-ID: < 9709262318.AA57310@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitRelax and enjoy!Regards,Moe S. Jallow===================================================================> >Subject: Actual Conversation> >> >> > Subject: Proper Client Handling Technique> >> > Actual dialog of a former Wordperfect Customer Support employee:> >> > "Ridge Hall, computer assistant; may I help you?"> >> > "Yes, well, I'm having trouble with WordPerfect."> >> > "What sort of trouble?"> >> > "Well, I was just typing along, and all of a sudden the words went> > away."> >> > "Went away?"> >> > "They disappeared."> >> > "Hmm. So what does your screen look like now?"> >> > "Nothing."> >> > "Nothing?"> >> > "It's blank; it won't accept anything when I type."> >> > "Are you still in WordPerfect, or did you get out?"> >> > "How do I tell?"> >> > "Can you see the C:\ prompt on the screen?"> >> > "What's a sea-prompt?"> >> > "Never mind. Can you move the cursor around on the screen?"> >> > "There isn't any cursor: I told you, it won't accept anything I type."> >> > "Does your monitor have a power indicator?"> >> > "What's a monitor?"> >> > "It's the thing with the screen on it that looks like a TV. Does it> > have a little light that tells you when it's on?"> >> > "I don't know."> >> > "Well, then look on the back of the monitor and find where the power> > cord goes into it. Can you see that?"> >> > ......"Yes, I think so."> >> > "Great! Follow the cord to the plug, and tell me if it's plugged into> > the wall."> >> > ......"Yes, it is."> >> > "When you were behind the monitor, did you notice that there were two> > cables plugged into the back of it, not just one?"> >> > "No."> >> > "Well, there are. I need you to look back there again and find the> > other cable."> >> > ......"Okay, here it is."> >> > "Follow it for me, and tell me if it's plugged securely into the back> > of your computer."> >> > "I can't reach."> >> > "Uh huh. Well, can you see if it is?"> >> > "No."> >> > "Even if you maybe put your knee on something and lean way over?"> >> > "Oh, it's not because I don't have the right angle-it's because it's> > dark."> >> > "Dark?> >> > "Yes-the office light is off, and the only light I have is coming in> > from the window."> >> > "Well, turn on the office light then."> >> > "I can't."> >> > "No? Why not?"> >> > "Because there's a power outage."> >> > "A power... A power outage? Aha! Okay, we've got it licked now. Do you> > still have the boxes and manuals and packing stuff your computer came> > in?"> >> > "Well, yes, I keep them in the closet."> >> > "Good! Go get them, and unplug your system and pack it up just like it> > was when you got it. Then take it back to the store you bought it> > from."> >> > "Really? Is it that bad?"> >> > "Yes, I'm afraid it is."> >> > "Well, all right then, I suppose. What do I tell them?"> >> > "Tell them you're too stupid to own a computer.> >> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 20:57:54 -0500From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)Message-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19970926205754.0074ab30@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Soffie wrote:>> I take you still feel strongly and are ready to do something.With enough support, I certainly would be ready to act on this matter...- Francis------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 14:38:18 +0100From: "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseMessage-ID: < B0000008019@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitHi Folks..First in response to where I (Pa Musa) and other shadow list members wereover the past weeks...well, we are mostly here in The Gambia..trying tomake ends meets..and trying to more than survive...Torstein and Joern havealso been remarkably quiet..so it must be a localised thing..I am glad to note that there has been very healthy and heated debate on theAhmaddiya impasse..the religious thing..most of us disapproving..I will addthat I have watched the the past 30 months the over-politicization ofReligion/Islam..i say over..because local politics in the absence of 1)the will and 2) the ability to debate over real and relevant issues ofnational development or even probably the absence of any real differencesin Agenda in the political class have reduced the political debate topersonalities and personal differences..tribe, religion, education, andsocial standing, caste etc...I do not think the State should condone any body, religion or institutionpropagating hate and violence or any act that the State (through theconstitution) considers Criminal or even Treasonous...this is in responseto those who think as a Muslim, the Imam reserves the right to preachagainstun-Islamic practices or practices deemed ''Haram''...what if these sameImams start preaching against the psuedo-western/judeo-christian make-up ofthe State and preach Jihad to overthrow the State and establish an Islamicstate governed by Sharia..will the Imam's right to preach be protected byfreedom of expression and by our prevailing laws..the answer is obvious..the State machinery protects the State's integrity and is governed by itsconstitution..which currently does not allow any preacher..Imam orotherwise to preach and propagate hate and violence against any group..On the other hand, I will contend that the traditional religions all overthe world..especially Christianity..Roman Catholicism and Anglicanism andMethodism as well as Sunni and ****e Islam have lately been besieged withmodern religious sects..Born Agains, Evangelicals, Ahmaddiya, Bahai..etc..and of course these sects gain at the expense of the traditionalists andit is this reaction that has manifested itself in the Ahmaddiya saga and Ifear this will continue...there is also a correlative rise inFundamentalism in all religions, so The Gambia is not an isolated case andin fact surprisingly The Gambia is one of the last to catch on and theahmadiya is not the first and probably not the gravest despite its hugepublicity...in early 1994 the Gambissara mosque dispute..purported over a section ofthe Dukureh clan that wanted to pray with their hands folded on theirchests and the others..the more traditional who pray with their hand ontheir sides..as more traditionally done in The Gambia..this disputeapparently over new-fangled style led to the expulsion or walk-out of thehands-on the chest group..this group then tried to built their own mosqueon their own pproperty which the others not only refused but if I recallcorrectly, razed the works to the ground; this impasse in the village gotgovt. involved..legally the 'dissident' group was backed by the court butafter the 1994 coup..the govt sought to have the dispute buried..thisculminated in the incarceration of some of the dugurahs at janjnagbureh(Maccathy Island) for long periods; now released in the 2nd republic, thedissidents are still seking legal recourse from the courts..it is still asmoking gunIn 1997 Ramadan prayers,( around february) which occurred on a Sunday..theKairaba Avenue mosque was drowned out by gospel singing and drumming froman adjecent house-cum church for a new Nigerian christian group...despiteappeals to lower their music for the 5-minutes prayer of the muslim by aneminent gambian catholic who was video-taping the muslim prayers, thevolume of the praying/singing and drumming was increased..at the end of theprayers, some of the youths there started stonig the house/church forcingall the inhabitants to flee..later the papers reported that the churchleaders had been arrested and that the residence had been illegallyconverted into a church..this issue then just died away and lately it isthe Ahmadiyyaso it is fair to say that there has lately been rising social tensionespecially with regard to religion and i will close by urging retraint,understanding and tolerance especially from the muslims who constitute themajority...i will stop for now....and i hope this will make up for my silence over thepast weeks and also keep the ahmaddiya impasse in perspective..it got alotmore publicity but the Dukureh case was more grave, nonetheless thesesituations all require our attention.pmj----------------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 19:59:23 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19970927180047.AAA37328@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Amadou Kabir Njie has been added to the list. Welcome to theGambia-l Kabir, please send a brief introduction to:regardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 22:30:33 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseMessage-ID: < 01BCCB95.DD4FEE60@dddw.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCB95.DD718020"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCB95.DD718020Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printablePM.,I have been very angry with your this so-called "localised silence",but =somehow you have been able to miraculously condense almost everything we =have been debating since.So,thank you for this great run down!That said,your piece makes a depressing reading.If religious fanaticism =is added to our twin evils of ignorance and abject poverty,I cannot but =foresee the kind of senseless chaos that could destroy beyond repair the =very fabric of our society.So,I hope our leadership would from now on =show a greater degree of maturity and sophistication without which all =their efforts to develop the country would result in naught!And keep up the good work down there on the ground!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: < PMJ@COMMIT.GM > [SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 25 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 04:38 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasseSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitHi Folks..First in response to where I (Pa Musa) and other shadow list members =wereover the past weeks...well, we are mostly here in The Gambia..trying tomake ends meets..and trying to more than survive...Torstein and Joern =havealso been remarkably quiet..so it must be a localised thing..------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 19:28:05 -0400From: Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Looking for Gambian stampsMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970927232805.258f7cb8@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi,Can anyone help this person find Gambian stamps? If so, please contact herdirectly. Thanks. Andy>Return-Path: < MacGoofy@AOL.COM >Date: Fri, 26 Sep 1997 10:55:08 -0400 (EDT)>From: MacGoofy@aol.com >Subject: gambia stamps>I would like to buy gambia stamps How do I do that? do you have resourse or>not?>I am mainly looking for disney to collect for my daughter project. She is 9>years old.>thank you>mary campisi===============================================================Andy Lyons The Gambia Resource Page===============================================================------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 22:07:41 -0000From: "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,"Camara, Momodou" < momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Subject: Re: Foroyaa's emailMessage-ID: < B0000008051@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitTo Camara and Gambia-L.Foroyaa e-mail account is active, but they havea defective modem we are trying to help them with.If you get bounced mail, there is two possible answers.1. wrong address2.mailsize over 64KbyteRegards,ToshCommit> Hei Torstein,> Someone called me from Germany and said that his emails to foroyaa> are sent back.> Do they still have email?> I have just sent an email to their address to check.------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 23:17:09 +0100From: "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)Message-ID: < B0000008056@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitMr. Bass,Thanks for your comments..i just want to add that in all fairness, TheGambia has and still maintains an impressive record on religious and socialtolerance...despite a 90/95% Muslim majority, compared with say Senegalwith 80/85%, The Gambia still has not ever banned any religioussect..Senegal probably because of the strong Muslim orders..Tarihas andmovements..the Tijaniyya, Quaddriya and Mouriddulahi, as well as a verypolitically strong and socially-prominent Catholic church, the so-callednew religious sects are not allowed nor the new Arab-sponsoredfundamentalist NGO/groups..on the other hand in The Gambia allsects,denominations are allowed including the Moonists..I had one inclass..so in terms of religoius tolerance, we have a record to be proudof...and even this Ahmaddiya case, a lot of us Muslim and Christian Gambianswere troubled by the way both the Ahmaddis and the State handled it..it wasslightly encouraging to hear after all the noise that the Head of State hadcalled the Sec. of State for the Interior responsible for Religious Affairsto caution the State House Imam to stop attacking the Ahmaddis in hissermon...had this Statement been known in advance, perhaps the brouhahacould have been prevented..the local Ahmaddis too very early in the debacletook to the airwaves and the issue became a tit for tat leading into theirexile..some unguarded remarks by Interior Sec. of State, made in argumentlike for example that 90% of Gambians dislike the Ahmaddis did not help..inshort the whole debacle could have been averted with some restraint andlevelheadedness...we must also acknowledge that the present regime afterenduring 3 years of sanctions did not appreciate the sudden closing ofschools and clinics by the Ahmaddis as they left the country with verystrong and caustic remarks..as they will return when sanity is restored atthe highest level of Govt...etc...i will admit that I personally found theState House Imam sermons distasteful and out of line with our traditionalIslam, I also found myself incensed by the high horse moralizing andperceived arrogance of the local Ahmaddi leadership and also their claimsof spiritual superiority..for example that it is said in the Holy Quranthat Islam will have 73 sects but only one will be the TRUE one and thisONE will be revealed when all the others combine to PERSECUTE them..theAHMADDIS..that is quite rich coming from PEOPLE forced out their OWNCOUNTRIES and WELCOMED and ALLOWED to THRIVE in OUR MIDST...any form ofsuperiority complex is bound to be ill-received.leaders must lead and sometimes that requires taking stands that may beunpopular in the heat of the moment..such as restraint and calm when thename-calling begins..this came in the impasse, though belated...my silenceon the issue was because I did not approve the anti-ahmaddi sermons nor didI appreciate the Ahmaddi reaction/retaliation nor the Govt.'s earlierbungling of the issue...it was all POOR LEADERSHIP by the LEADERS..I amglad that COMMNSENSE prevailed finally..and grudgingly, i admit that theHead of State was probably the only one that scored browny points, he saidin a press meeting that the Mosque at the State House was for no otherpurpose except for him to have a place to pray close by..personally..istill contend that it would have been better if no such building wasmade..but that is a personal opinionanother salient point is the new Arab sponsored Islamic missionaries andtheir proselytizing are adding to the problem..these so-called (locally)fundamentals are also counter-preaching and converting us traditionalmuslims to a purer form of mostly SUNNI ISLAM from SAUDI ARABIA, SUDAN,LIBYA and KUWAIT...I am not sure where we should start BANNING and WHEREthat will STOP, so I do not have a POSITION yet but I trust the GOOD senseof OUR peoplei will stop here for now but Bass I hope I have reassured you that Home isstill a place to be proud of in terms of religious harmony...pmjp.s. by the way i will add that in 91/92 or 93, after her downfall,ex-premier Margaret Thatcher in a series of lectures in the U.S. blamed theWest's problems on the lack of morals and other cultures different from theJudeo-Christian foundations, in other words, blame the muslims, the Pakis,the Chings, Swamis, Indians, the Negroes etc for the malaise in theWest..considering how much better of the British and American economies aredoing now, I do not hear her or anyone belaboring these pointsanymore...she was no better that our current State House Imam, anyway,probably with more potential to cause dis-harmony and harm. all commentswelcome----------------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 23:06:04 -0000From: "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The different topics lately on Gambia-LMessage-ID: < B0000008054@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitJust some short comments from me now I'm afraidbecause of heavy workload and small time toclosely follow the discussions.1) Religious intolerance:Even if I am not a religious person, I do not joke about peoples belief.On the other hand I do joke about my own "disbelief".Some religious people tend to lack two things I believe is of great importance;Self-irony and humor.Without this, things sometimes get very serious and frightening.In my country there is a sharp line between the "state religion" and the daily politicallife. I view that as important so that I easier can use my "personal soul" to decideany belief as an adult.There is several basic questions that I have problems answering when I think about the specificreligions.I'll give you one:If all religions claim to be the "correct way" then you must conclude that the other onesis more or less "wrong"!? So which one is the right then?Disclaimer: This is my personal thoughts on religion and should not be seen on as a disrespect ofany typeof religion or belief.2) Sleeping with others than your partner:I think it is cowardly to sleep with others when you are in a relationship, and then lying orhiding it for your partner.If you love a person, you also love every part of his/hers body and out of respect for this person,you shouldtell him/her if you crave for outside sex.Disclaimer: This is my personal thoughts on relationships and should not be seen on as a disrespectof any typeof relationship or family construction.3)Copyrights:The Internet is for me a revolution in progress. The unique thing about it is that no power orgroup of people are capableof controlling it or regulate it as they desire. This means that browsing the Internet givesanybody for the first time in historya first-hand and uncensored access to what humans are/does/think/believe in/wants/ etc.....It is a incredible large source of "good" and "bad" information that everybody should be able totap from. It is the first trueORACLE that actually gives you some answers to your questions.The answers might be plain wrong or biased but coming from sources that are independent from eachother gives you a really good basis on avoiding wrong conclusions.My belief is that Copyrights must play second role when it comes to this "revolution".Most people survive very well even if some people copy their "intellectual property". The economiclosses I believe is insignificantcompared to the value is has for the Internet individual.Disclaimer: This is my personal thoughts on copyrights and should (hopefully) not be seen on as adisrespect of any typeof copyright law.Regards,TorsteinCommit------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 21:33:11 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Monogamy -Reply (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9709272159.A22518-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Thu, 25 Sep 1997, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:> Shouldn't monogamous relationships bring about sufficient enjoyment? It> should but unfortunately it doesn't always. Why?First of all, I think that when people enter a relationship they shouldbeginwith honesty ie go into the relationship because YOU want to and notbecause of guilt over something, what others have to say hence pressure etc.That way when things are not so smooth, you can remember why you entered therelationship in the first place. And remembering the reasons why it is,may help maintain the relationship. Another thing that we've heard timeand again is communication. We hear it all the time yet it's hard topractise.Talk. whether it's about good or bad things. telling the person about thegoodthings they've done and thanking them for it/them will make the person feelgood and appreciated. Telling them about the bad will get it off yourchest and help in preventing the same thing from happening in the future.Keeping things to yourself lets them eat at you and then you'll blow upat insignificant things when it's totally uncalled for. And I guess thelast thing I can think of is compromise. Don't try and change people intowhat you want them to be. Accept them for who they are. Each partner shouldalter certain behavioursthat piss off their partners inorder to accomodate them. These are theonly things I can think off that make some monogamous relationshipsunsuccessful. Any comments??> Going back to the issue of boredom, in societies where polygamy (that is> in marriages) are accepted, the roots in the promiscuity of husbands are> the same but I believe there are many other more complex factors that> actually lead to these husbands marrying again. These can range from> the traditional to the contemporary but I don't think boredom factors> much.> Latir GheranActually, in societies where polygamy is acceted, I think men find iteasier to not try and make a relationship work. Instead the attitude is"I don't have to put up with this, there are other women out there whowill appreciate me more than you do". Of course they forget theircontributions to the present problem(s) the relationship is facing.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 22:56:14 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fyi (Government theft & popular apathy)Message-ID: < 970927225612_337054449@emout11.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-09-26 21:39:27 EDT, you write:<< With enough support, I certainly would be ready to act on this matter...>>Dear Francis,I throw my hat into the ring. Also the former US ambassador to The Gambia isa friend of mine in Washington D.C. and this was something we discussed awhile ago.So in case we need any kind of advice with who to contact in thestate dept. he will be a helpful source.momodou J------------------------------Date: Sat, 27 Sep 1997 23:10:10 -0400 (EDT)From: Hous@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)Message-ID: < 970927231007_-793784305@emout18.mail.aol.com i would like to come in here to give some advice.lets be very careful aboutour comments on religious issues because this is a very delicateissue.religious issues should handled by people who have a good knowledge ofquoran and hadith.i am not sure if any one of us has a sound background inquoran and hadith .i would recommend mild rather than in depth discusionson this issue.we don't want to see our beloved country turned into anotheralgeria.look at all those senseless killings in algeria.what are they tryingto acomplish? is this what we learn in our scriptures?islam is not aboutgoing around harassing and disturbing others.but about living in harmony withothers.it is about caring for others,it is about sharing with the lessfortunate,it is about self discipline and the list goes on and on .actionsare but intention and everyone shall have but that which he intended. inother words Allah rewards people not by the size and magnitude of their deedsbut their intentions.may Allah Almighty give us a thorough guidiance.may Hekeep our beloved country ever united. salam a lai koum .------------------------------Date: Sun, 28 Sep 1997 09:20:38 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)Message-ID: <01BCCBF3.6170B8C0@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCBF3.61924A80"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCBF3.61924A80Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSir/Madame,In the future,please try to write your name at the end of your =comments, so we would know who we are talking to.The rule you are trying to apply here is untenable! If we can't discuss =Gambia's Islam unless we are Islamic theologians,can that also mean that =we couldn't discuss Gambia's polygamy unless we are Sociologists? And =what about agriculture........? Think about it!Regards Basssss!-----Original Message-----From: Hous@aol.com [SMTP: Hous@aol.com Sent: 26 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 06:10 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: On Religion /Developments on the Ahmadiyya impasse (2)because this is a very delicateissue.religious issues should handled by people who have a good =knowledge ofquoran and hadith.i am not sure if any one of us has a sound background =inquoran and hadith .i would recommend mild rather than in depth =discusionson this issue.------------------------------Date: Sun, 28 Sep 1997 09:45:50 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: The different topics lately on Gambia-LMessage-ID: <01BCCBF3.6406F400@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCCBF3.6406F400"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCCBF3.6406F400Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBoth you Torstein and Pa Musa are simply fantastic when you are not =suffering from your "localised silence" down there.Its been really =refreshing reading both of you.But please try to do something about your =this localised silence virus,it is killing us here,esp.during heated =debates on contentious issues.Your inputs always have flavours that ours =can't have.So,take care and keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: < TGR@COMMIT.GM > [SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 26 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 02:06 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: The different topics lately on Gambia-LSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitSelf-irony and humor.If all religions claim to be the "correct way" then you must conclude =that the other ones=20is more or less "wrong"!? So which one is the right then?=20I think it is cowardly to sleep with others when you are in a =relationship, and then lying orhiding it for your partner.3)Copyrights:=20My belief is that Copyrights must play second role when it comes to this ="revolution".=20Most people survive very well even if some people copy their ="intellectual property". The economiclosses I believe is insignificantcompared to the value is has for the Internet individual.Regards,TorsteinCommit------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 87************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 2.23 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |