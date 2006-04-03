|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10393 Posts
|
|
Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 15:14:34
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 86
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: Gambia in the News (final comment)
by Gunjur@aol.com
2) Religion and opportunism
by "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
3) RE: new member
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
4) Greetings
by chakys@image.dk
5) Re: OPINION GAMBIA COLLEGE
by Nuha Jatta <b96nj@mh1.hh.se>
6) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
7) New Members
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
8) RE: New Members
by Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
9) Re: Greetings
by chakys@image.dk
10) New Member.
by "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
11) Re: New Member.
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
12) Test
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
13) FW: story for the day
by Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
14) Re: FW: story for the day
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
15) Re: New Member
by Sompo.Sinyan@udac.se (Sompo Sinyan)
16) Mali
by hghanim@nusacc.org
17) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
18) Testing
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
19) Re: Testing
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
20) RE: Testing
by hghanim@nusacc.org
21) Re: Testing
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
22) apic@igc.org: Africa: US Trade Policy (Commentary), 1 (fwd)
by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
23) UN / Gambia
by ASJanneh@aol.com
24) SeneGambian Affairs
by ASJanneh@aol.com
25) Gambia / UN (Retry)
by ASJanneh@aol.com
26) Re: new members
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
27) CILSS Meeting / Banjul
by ASJanneh@aol.com
28) Re: SeneGambian Affairs
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
29) Re: apic@igc.org: Africa: US Trade Policy (Commentary), 1 (fwd)
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
30) Re: Testing
by MJagana@aol.com
31) Re: SeneGambian Affairs
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
32) Re: SeneGambian Affairs
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
33) Re: CILSS Meeting / Banjul
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
34) Re: SeneGambian Affairs
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
35) Re: Introduction of new members
by LAMIN CEESAY <ceesay@bellsouth.net>
36) [Fwd: Introduction of new members]
by LAMIN CEESAY <ceesay@bellsouth.net>
37) Re: SeneGambian Affairs
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
38) Monogamy
by "amy aidara" <amyaidara@hotmail.com>
39) Re: SeneGambian Affairs
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
40) Re: Introduction of new members
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
41) Re: SeneGambian Affairs
by "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
42) Kenya Government Protests over killing in US (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
43) Re: SeneGambian Affairs
by msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
44) Re: SeneGambian Affairs
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
45) RE: SeneGambian Affairs
by Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
46) Sierr Leone List Mail
by bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)
47) Re: Sierr Leone List Mail
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
48) RE: Monogamy
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
49) Re: Kenya Government Protests over killing in US (fwd)
by Bahary <bdukuray@login.eunet.no>
50) Re: Sierr Leone List Mail
by Bahary <bdukuray@login.eunet.no>
51) Telecommunications in Africa
by ASJanneh@aol.com
52) Taiwan / UN / Gambia
by ASJanneh@aol.com
53) RE: SeneGambian Affairs
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
54) Re: SeneGambian Affairs
by KTouray@aol.com
55) RE: Monogamy
by Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
56) RE: FW: story for the day
by Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
57) Re: Monogamy
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
58) Re: Telecommunications in Africa
by msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
59) Re: Monogamy
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
60) Re: Monogamy
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
61) Re: Telecommunications in Africa
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
62) RE: FW: story for the day
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
63) [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
64) Re: Sierr Leone List Mail
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
65) fyi
by hghanim@nusacc.org
66) SV: New Member.
by "pa sowe" <sowe@online.no>
67) RE: SeneGambian Affairs
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
68) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
69) Re: fyi
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
70) Re: SV: New Member.
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
71) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
72) Re: SeneGambian Affairs
by chakys@image.dk
73) HELP!!! (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
74) A Piece from Wole Soyinka (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
75) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
76) Sending a FAX over the Internet
by "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
77) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
78) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
79) Casamance: More Violence
by ASJanneh@aol.com
80) Re: fyi
by MJagana@aol.com
81) Re: NEW MEMBER
by MJagana@aol.com
82) Re: Casamance: More Violence
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
83) Re: NEW MEMBER
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
84) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
85) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: South Battles The Currents Of Globalisation /RELATE/
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
86) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economy Slows Down
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
87) RE: SeneGambian Affairs
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
88) RE: Casamance: More Violence
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
89) Re: fyi
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
Date: Sun, 14 Sep 1997 21:31:17 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (final comment)
Message-ID: <970914212926_602971539@emout19.mail.aol.com>
Folks,
l think that this issue concerning the Ahmadiyyans is getting nowhere as far
as l can see. l still maintain that one group of muslims warning another
against innovation hardly warrants all the out-cry about religious tolerance
etc. What does religious tolerance have to do with us as muslims warning our
fellow brothers and sisters in Islam to do away with innovation and practice
our religion the way the prophet taught us to? Now, as l said earlier, if
there were indeed statements that made the Ahmadiyyans feel that their lives
were in danger, then this was wrong. However, this upsurge about the
"separation of church and state" is a war-cry of the Americans, and what has
it brought them but a bunch of misguided children whose religion is drugs,
violence and devil worship? Why does everyone feel so threatened by the
discussion of religion? Let us be realistic, religion is and should be a part
of our daily lives.It is what gives us the guidance to make the daily
decisions that affect every aspect of our lives, political and otherwise.
Furthermore, those of us who call ourselves Muslims, if this is not just lip
service, should be well aware that Islam is not merely a religion that you
put up on the shelf and only pull up when it serves your purpose. IT IS A WAY
OF LIFE, that encompases every aspect of life. Our attempt to practice it
correctly does not in any way have to constitute a threat to any other
religious group. We are all sadly aware that most of the high schools in our
country were indeed founded by other than ourselves. To me, this is just
another sad testimony of our failure to take care of business as we should.
We discuss government's failure to do this and that. Who really is the
government? It is not some diety with a magic wand but you and l. People like
you and l constitute the government. Whether we rose through the ranks of the
civil service or were elected to political office, it is these individuals
who should assess our needs in education and otherwise and address them.Let
us not, at the same time, forget that the private sector can also do
something about establishing educational institutions. Here in the U.S, the
government may build schools, but it is the PTA/PTO and the community that
raises most of the funds to provide the learning aids that make a difference.
The point is that now that the Ahmadiyyans have left, what are Gambians like
you and l going to do to ensure that our children get the education they
need? That is the important issue. There is also a lot of speculation as to
why these people left so abruptly. So far, all we have is just that,
speculation. What is real is that they are gone and we have an opportunity
to step forward and take the reins ,instead of this endless lamenting about
what others have accomplished for our kids, and how we can bring them back so
they can continue to take care of our responsibilities for us. Peace, and l
am through with this topic.
Jabou Joh.
Date: Mon, 15 Sep 1997 11:16:35 + 0200 MET
From: "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Religion and opportunism
Message-ID: <2B80F74A9C@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
In the Quran it says"lakum dinikum walyadin", each to his or her
religion, so why this fuss about religion?
Using religion as a guise is nothing new in Gambian history. Dr.
Nyang , for example, has written very elaborate papers on this topic.
Perhaps someone who has related materials immediately at hand could
send it to the list. It suffices to say here that people in the past
have used religion and language grouping as a means to gain political
power. It would therefore be intelligent to learn from history's wise
lessons.
It would serve us right to ask; what is the religious history of all
these people who hide behind masks, projecting themselves as the
angels of salvation in the Gambia?
It would appear that those who became "good muslims" after weilding
power or in the course of seeking it should be seen as opportunists.
regards,
Alpha Robinson
Date: Sun, 14 Sep 1997 14:16:08 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: new member
Message-ID: <01BCC1DF.48D64140@diba.qatar.net.qa>
Chakys! a Big WELCOME to you.You don't have to be a Gambian to be accepted fully around here.So,take your seat and feel at home.
Again,Welcome to the Bantabaa!
Regards Bassss!
Hello to all the members,
I am actually very happy to be a member of the gambian-l .my name is
chakys, living in Denmark and i'm from the ivory coast.Some will
naturally think about the purpose of being a member of the gambia-l.
I would gladly answer that i admitted the principle to share with
others all the gambians concerns. I do hope that i will be a
potential active member and bring my full contribution to all the
debates about politics in Gambia.
Kind regards to all the list members.
Chakys.
Date: Mon, 15 Sep 1997 19:27:44 +0200
From: chakys@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Greetings
Message-ID: <199709151725.TAA30271@mail.image.dk>
Hi Bass,
Thank you so much Bass, I do appreciate the fact that you gave me
such a kind of self confidence to be more than an member.
Actually I am looking forwards to taking part to the debate.
Thank you so much for your concern,
Kind regards
Chakys.
Date: Mon, 15 Sep 1997 19:37:27 +0200 (MET DST)
From: Nuha Jatta <b96nj@mh1.hh.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: OPINION GAMBIA COLLEGE
Message-ID: <199709151737.TAA01925@coke.hh.se>
Samma raka nakamm?
Write to me at all cost.
=20
Long time no se.
=20
Do you have Ebrima Jengs ( JC a Banjulian who attended GTTI =
from=20
1983-1987 and read Building construcktion ) E-mail adress and telephone =
number?=20
If yes please write it in my reply.
=20
The girl you were asking about the other time said hello to you. I think =
she is =20
JC Loums sister. Or maybe JC Loums sister is another one! Anyway Isatou =
Jatta of=20
Busumbala is sending her heart varmest greetings to you. She wants you =
to be in=20
touch.
All the best! =20
NUHA JATTA
NYV=C5NGEN 4
30257 HALMSTAD
TEL.:035-157347
SWEDEN
Date: Mon, 15 Sep 1997 13:46:29 -0400 (EDT)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9709151327.A7126-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
testing
Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 16:24:32 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Members
Message-ID: <19970916142554.AAA21342@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Sompo Sinyan and Patricia Collier have been added to the list
today. We welcome them and look forward to their contributions.
Sompo and Patricia, please send a brief introduction of yourselves
to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Regards
Momodou Camara
Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 17:05:54 +0200
From: Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: New Members
Message-ID: <10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B05142590D9104@obelix.winhlp.no>
Hie, is that Sompo from Bakau? If yes please contact me very important.
Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 17:54:29 +0200
From: chakys@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Greetings
Message-ID: <199709161551.RAA07059@mail.image.dk>
Hi Bass,
I'm sending again my original mail to avoid a confusion; because my
wife has been not on purpose jumping some words. You get the
original:
Thank you so much Bass, i do appreciate the fact that you gave me
such a kind of self-confidence to be more than an observer,but a real
member.
Actually i am looking forwards to taking part to the debate.
Thank you so much for your concern.
Kind regards'
Chakys.
Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 13:08:22 -0300 (ADT)
From: "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: New Member.
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95.970916130648.108302A-100000@is2.dal.ca>
Could you please add Fafa Sanyang to the list. His email address
is
fsanyang@is2.dal.ca
Thank you,
Nkoyo.
Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 13:03:21 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: New Member.
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970916130140.1048D-100000@acc5>
Greetings:
Fafa Sanyang has been added to the list. Please send a brief
intro. to the group.
Welcome to all recently joined members.
LatJor
Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 12:39:01 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Test
Gambia-l, this is test to check whether the system is functioning.
Tony
Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 15:39:39 -0400
From: Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: FW: story for the day
Message-ID: <C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD17@Cry1.prc.com>
> The Cookie Snatcher
>
> While waiting at the airport terminal for her plane to begin
> boarding, a woman sat reading a newspaper. Earlier, she had
> purchased a package of cookies in the airport snack shop to eat
> after she got on the plane. Out of the corner of her eye, she
> noticed that the man sitting next to her was eating a cookie.
> She looked down and noticed that her package of cookies had been
> opened and the man was eating them. The woman couldn't believe
> that the man would have such nerve as to eat her cookies. So
> that she wouldn't lose all of her cookies to the man, she slowly
> reached over, took a cookie, and ate one herself. To her
> amazement, the man continued to eat more cookies. Getting more
> and more irritated, the woman removed all but one cookie from
> the package and ate them.
>
> At that point, the man reached down and took the last cookie.
> Before eating it, though, he broke it in half and left half of
> the cookie for the woman. This made the woman so angry, she
> grabbed the empty package with the half cookie and crammed it in
> her purse. Then, to her shock, she noticed that there in her
> purse was her unopened package of cookies.
>
> Sometimes when we judge or condemn others, we end up judging or
> condemning ourselves. Have you ever been too quick to pass
> judgement on another? When we do that, we put ourselves in a
> precarious and often embarrassing position. Check out all the
> facts, ask questions, listen carefully, and give people the
> benefit of the doubt. There is One Who loves mercy more than
> Judgement. Fortunately for us all, we can know Him.
>
Ya Soffie
>
>
Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 23:12:09 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: FW: story for the day
Greetings Ya Soffie:
I like the moral of the story. Question: The last two lines
read:
>
There is One Who loves mercy more than
Judgement. Fortunately for us all, we can know Him.
>
Who is 'Him' who loves mercy more than judgement? Could it be
our ancestor Kocci Barma Faal? Or Imhotep?
Regards,
LatJor
P.S. Smile. Just having fun.
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 07:58:15 +0200
From: Sompo.Sinyan@udac.se (Sompo Sinyan)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
My name is Sompo Sinyan , originally from Bakau and now living in
Sweden -Uppsala.
I am working in a company dealing with telecommunication , as a technician.
I install the physical net.
Tell you more next time .
Sompo Sinyan.
Hälsningar
Sompo Sinyan
__________________________________________________________________________
Faktureringsadress: Besöksadress:
UDAC Installation UDAC
Box 174 Lägerhyddsvägen 3 (Polacksbacken)
75104 Uppsala Uppsala
Telefon: 018-187934
Mobil : 0708-665534
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 9:20:03 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Mali
Forwarded from Africa on lineEDT) - Mali's reappointed Prime Minister =20
Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has chosen a new government containing five =20
moderate opposition members as part of efforts to solve a political =20
crisis in the West African nation=2E
The 22 ministers, appointed on Tuesday after efforts by President Alpha =20
Oumar Konare to forge a broad-based administration, do not include =20
members of the main radical opposition=2E
This year's presidential and parliamentary elections in Mali, which was =20
widely praised for its 1992 democratic transition from Moussa Traore's =20
dictatorship, sparked a political crisis=2E
The radical opposition boycotted both polls and has called for them to be =20=
=20
rerun, saying that the whole process was flawed by lack of preparation=2E
Keita, chairman of Konare's Alliance for Democracy in Mali (ADEMA), =20
resigned after the elections=2E Konare reappointed him=2E
In the new government, moderate opposition ministers will hold posts of =20
secondary and higher education and technical research, of labor and the =20
civil service, of relations with institutions and political parties, of =20
communication and of sports=2E
Modibo Sidibe, an ADEMA member and health minister in the previous =20
administration, becomes foreign minister=2E Soumaila Cisse remains finance=20=
=20
minister=2E
Ten leaders of a radical 18-party opposition alliance have been detained =20
since August 10, accused of inciting violence and causing unrest =20
resulting in the death of a policeman lynched at an opposition rally in =20
the capital Bamako=2E
Konare, a historian, won a second and final term in May's presidential =20
election=2E His party won a crushing majority in parliamentary elections =20
held in July and August=2E After realignments, it holds 128 of the 147 =20
seats=2E
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 19:34:45 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Dan Rorsman has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-l Dan.
Please send a brief introduction of yourself to:
gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Regards
Momodou camara
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 15:14:19 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Testing
Message-ID: <9709171914.AA55026@st6000.sct.edu>
This is just a test.
My server's been down for 2 days and I haven't been getting any mail from
the list. Thank God I'm up and running again.
Is Gambia-L up and running? I have been able to retrieve most of my
messages from other sources but nothing from GL since Monday.
Hello.... Is anybody home?
Moe
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 12:42:54 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Testing
Moe, as you can see, your message came through the list. Gambia-l is up
and
running normally but the regular contributors and the greater silent
majority have been very quiet during the last couple of days. I am not
sure whether we are running out of topics to discuss or whether the
Ahmadiyaa and religious related discussions turned people off. That was
why I
sent out the test message yesterday to detect if we were undergoing a
technical list malfunction.
Thanks
Tony
On Wed, 17 Sep 1997, Modou Jallow wrote:
> This is just a test.
>
> My server's been down for 2 days and I haven't been getting any mail from
> the list. Thank God I'm up and running again.
>
> Is Gambia-L up and running? I have been able to retrieve most of my
> messages from other sources but nothing from GL since Monday.
>
> Hello.... Is anybody home?
>
> Moe
>
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 15:45:17 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Testing
Moe,
I had a similar problem but Anthony Loum mentioned to me in his direct =20
response that sometimes due to lack of participation from the group =20
(including simple introductions from new members) you may have only a few =20=
=20
interactions=2E
So folks make it a bantaba=2E
Habib
This is just a test=2E
My server's been down for 2 days and I haven't been getting any mail from
the list=2E Thank God I'm up and running again=2E
Is Gambia-L up and running? I have been able to retrieve most of my
messages from other sources but nothing from GL since Monday=2E
Hello=2E=2E=2E=2E Is anybody home?
Moe
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 16:44:26 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Testing
Message-ID: <9709172044.AA49104@st6000.sct.edu>
Tony, you wrote:
> Moe, as you can see, your message came through the list. Gambia-l is up
> and
> running normally but the regular contributors and the greater silent
> majority have been very quiet during the last couple of days. I am not
> sure whether we are running out of topics to discuss or whether the
> Ahmadiyaa and religious related discussions turned people off. That was
> why I
> sent out the test message yesterday to detect if we were undergoing a
> technical list malfunction.
Thanks Tony, I got this one OK. Maybe everyone is vacationing in some
Island Paradise :-))).
Moe
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 17:15:11 -0400 (EDT)
From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: apic@igc.org: Africa: US Trade Policy (Commentary), 1 (fwd)
>Date: Sun, 14 Sep 97 18:29:06 EDT
>From: Bolaji Laja Olutade <bolutade@magtwo.mirc.gatech.edu>
>To: asa@magtwo.mirc.gatech.edu
>Subject: apic@igc.org: Africa: US Trade Policy (Commentary), 1 (fwd)
>
>> Africa: US Trade Policy (Commentary), 1
>> Date distributed (ymd): 970911
>> Document reposted by APIC
>>
>> In recent years, US economic policies towards Africa have
>> become the subject of growing debate. A number of references
>> to recent executive and legislative policy, as well as to NGO
>> commentary and critique, can be found in a previous posting:
>> http://www.africapolicy.org/docs97/eco9708.htm
>>
>> This posting and the next contain a two-part commentary by
>> Tetteh Hormeku of the Third World Network in Accra, Ghana,
>> publishers of African Agenda. The previous posting cited above
>> contained a commentary by Oduor Ong'wen of EcoNews Africa in
>> Kenya.
>>
>> ***********************************************************
>>
>> U.S. TRADE POLICY FOR AFRICA IS INTERVENTION BY OTHER MEANS
>>
>> The US President's recently announced trade and investment
>> initiative with regard to Africa is not aimed at helping that
>> continent rebuild its economic capacities. Instead, the
>> initiative is very much in the mould of America's old
>> militaristic intervention in Africa, seeking primarily to
>> promote American interests, this time in competition with
>> Europe. (First in a two-part analysis of recent US policy on
>> Africa)
>>
>> By Tetteh Hormeku
>>
>> Third World Network Features
>>
>> Accra: To all outward appearances, Africa's big moment at the
>> June 1997 Denver Summit of the Eight was US President
>> Clinton's trade and investment initiative, offering expanded
>> trade concessions to African countries to support further
>> market-oriented economic reforms.
>>
>> For many the initiative represented a welcome departure from
>> America's past policy of subversive intervention in Africa.
>> The US seemed ready at last to help Africa build its economic
>> capacities.
>>
>> Nothing could be more deceptive.
>>
>> What Clinton announced in Denver was not really about
>> Africans, but about American business and competition with
>> Europe. Ron Brown, the late US Secretary for Commerce, said as
>> much when he visited Ghana in early 1996 on his five-country
>> African tour as part of the processes leading to the
>> formulation of Clinton's initiative.
>>
>> Brown told a meeting of Ghanaian business people that the US
>> would no longer cede the African market to her European
>> friends or anyone else. 'What I expect in Ghana,' he added,
>> 'is the continued move toward more reforms and privatisation
>> and an aggressive pursuit by American companies of business
>> opportunities in Ghana.'
>>
>> Africa, as the 1996 US policy document 'Comprehensive Trade
>> and Development Policy for the Countries of Africa' put it, is
>> the 'last frontier for American businesses'.
>>
>> The Clinton initiative thus is very much in the mould of
>> America's old militaristic intervention in Africa, seeking
>> primarily to promote American interests. As in the old times,
>> the content of policy is very much shaped by competition
>> against an adversary from outside the African continent:
>> Europe now takes the place of the old Soviet adversary. These
>> may be the real factors behind the European grumbling (led by
>> France) which greeted the Clinton initiative at the Denver
>> summit.
>>
>> Judging from the summit final communique, which affirmed
>> deeper International Monetary Fund/World Bank-type market
>> reforms and strengthened World Trade Organisation disciplines
>> in Africa, Clinton's interventions in Denver must have had one
>> overriding effect. That is to bind his partners-turned-primary
>> competitors to a framework for competition over Africa which
>> is consistent with the drive to promote American business
>> interests.
>>
>> The summit, then, may have served to secure the international
>> front for the policy initiatives being developed for Africa
>> inside America, including the bi-partisan Africa Growth and
>> Opportunity Bill now in the US Congress. Africans, in their
>> turn, may come to find all this every bit as subversive of
>> their independent economic and political options as America's
>> 'old ways'.
>>
>> The hard-nosed US drive in Africa which is yet aimed at Europe
>> is not accidental. It derives partly from the fact that
>> existing US investment is narrow and shallow compared to
>> Europe's. It is also because the sectors of African economies
>> that US businesses see as an opportunity for profit demand an
>> even tougher stance against potential competitors, and at the
>> same time require sweeping changes to Africa's economic policy
>> frameworks and priorities.
>>
>> Up till 1993, US foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa has
>> been slight compared to Europe's, less diverse and with less
>> rapid growth. According to the UN Conference on Trade and
>> Development (UNCTAD) 1996 World Investment Directory (Volume
>> V), US FDI flows to Africa fell from a third of all developed
>> country FDI in the 1970s to 15% in the early 1990s.
>>
>> In absolute figures, FDI from the US stood at $308 million
>> during the period of 1975-1980, fell to a negative $19 million
>> in 1981-1985, and rose gradually again to $200 million during
>> 1991-1993. Over the same period, Europe's FDI stood at $472
>> million in 1975-1980, dipped to $478 million in 1981-1985, and
>> stood at $1,134 million at the end of 1991-1993. Furthermore,
>> while US investment only rose from $173 million in 1986/1990
>> to $200 million in 1991/93, European investment rose from $441
>> million to $1,134 million.
>>
>> As for diversity of investment, among the 50 largest
>> affiliates of foreign-based transnationals operating in the
>> industrial and tertiary sectors in Africa in 1993, the six
>> from the US are in distributive trade, transport and
>> petro-chemicals, and metals sectors. By contrast, the 38 from
>> the UK, France, and the Netherlands are into everything -
>> food, beverages, tobacco, rubber, petro-chemicals,
>> non-metallic minerals, coal and petroleum.
>>
>> Furthermore, among the 25 affiliates in finance and insurance,
>> only two are from the US. The rest are predominantly from
>> Western Europe. The story is much the same in the primary
>> sector, particularly mining and other natural resource
>> extraction. This is dominated by South African, Western
>> European, Canadian and Australian concerns.
>>
>> US officials attribute this situation to European (mis)use of
>> colonial ties.
>>
>> A Commerce Department policy paper which trailed Ron Brown to
>> Ghana complained that 'foreign governments continue to use
>> their ties with these (African) countries to maintain
>> influence and win business'.
>>
>> The US attempts to redress this by its insistence,
>> aggressively reaffirmed in Denver, that every aspect of
>> international economic policy be derived from the
>> indiscriminate market principles contained in WTO rules. The
>> aim is to ensure 'that US investors (in other countries) are
>> assured of being treated as fairly and favourably as domestic
>> and other foreign competitors'.
>>
>> Adherence to WTO rules becomes even more important for another
>> reason. Corporate America does not only seek to enter into
>> areas now dominated by Europe, but has its sights on new areas
>> opening up in African economies in the light of the new waves
>> - the dismantling of the state sector in Africa. Key in this
>> area is infrastructure.
>>
>> At one of the briefings held by the State Department at the
>> Denver summit, Larry Summers, Deputy US Treasury Secretary,
>> enthused about the opportunities opened up by 'private
>> investment in utilities, private toll roads, in many cases,
>> private water supply systems, and in a large number of cases
>> privatisation of telecommunications infrastructures'.
>>
>> And in the words of Jeff Lang, Deputy US Trade Representative,
>> telecommunications privatisation in particular are 'very
>> attractive opportunities for American and other large
>> telecommunications companies'. To promote this, the US seeks
>> to promote in African countries particular commitment to the
>> General Agreement in Trade in Services, one of the cardinal
>> regimes of the WTO.
>>
>> The US has been pursuing its aims through different African
>> fora. One of these has been the African Development Bank group
>> where a long-standing American complaint has been about the
>> domination of Europe, particularly France, in the procurement
>> stakes in spite of superior American shares.
>>
>> Over the past two years, the US has been promoting reforms
>> aiming to make 'the voting influence of the Bank's
>> non-regional shareholders in its decision-making more
>> commensurate with their financial contribution'. Parallel to
>> this are efforts to get the Africa Development Fund, the
>> concessionary wing of the Bank, to 'expand lending to the
>> private sector for infrastructure projects'.
>>
>> Another forum has been African governments themselves - the
>> main target of Ron Brown's visit to Ghana, Uganda, Cote
>> d'Ivoire, Kenya and Botswana in the early part of 1996. Taking
>> with him plane-loads of US businessmen to talk directly to his
>> counterparts in government, the visit resulted in contracts
>> and agreements for American companies totalling $500 million,
>> with the potential for future sales that eventually could
>> total more than $3 billion in US exports. In Cote d'Ivoire,
>> there were reported to be 40 US companies doing business at
>> the time of the visit. Two years later, the number had risen
>> to 80.
>>
>> The other fora fall under what is described in US policy
>> documents as 'reverse trade missions'. Here, groups of African
>> government officials, policy-makers and trade union leaders
>> are emplaned to America for discussions with American
>> industry. Aimed at 'acquainting American firms with new market
>> entry opportunities and the Africans with US technologies and
>> specific firms capabilities', the discussions invariably turn
>> to issues of investment stategy and economic management. (The
>> Ghanaians had their turn recently by a visit to North
>> Carolina.)
>>
>> The Africans then return from these forums fully convinced of
>> the nitty-gritty of macro-economics and management, all
>> tailored to ensure the confidence of company shareholders.
>> Even trade unionists become concerned with making sure that
>> their demands are such that they do not drive away the foreign
>> investor. - Third World Network Features
>>
>> (continued in part 2)
>>
>> About the writer: Tetteh Hormeku is economic researcher at the
>> Africa Secretariat of the Third World Network in Accra.
>>
>> When reproducing this feature, please credit Third World
>> Network Features and (if applicable) the cooperating magazine
>> or agency involved in the article, and give the byline. Please
>> send us cuttings.
>>
>> For more information, please contact: Third World Network
>> 228, Macalister Road, 10400 Penang, Malaysia. Email:
>> twn@igc.apc.org; twnpen@twn.po.my Tel: (+604)2293511,2293612
>> & 2293713; Fax: (+604)2298106 & 2264505. Third World
>> Network-Africa can be reached at P.O. Box 8604, Accra-North,
>> Ghana; tel: 233-21-224069; fax: 233-21-773857; e-mail:
>> isodec@ncs.com.gh.
>>
>> ************************************************************
>> This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the
>> Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational
>> affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary
>> objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States
>> around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by
>> concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant
>> information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and
>> individuals.
>>
>> Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail
>> message): africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org (about the Africa
>> Policy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info@igc.apc.org
>> (about APIC); woa-info@igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documents
>> previously distributed, as well as the information files, are
>> also available on the Web at:
>> http://www.africapolicy.org
>>
>> To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to
>> apic@igc.apc.org. For more information about material cited
>> from another source please contact directly the source
>> mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.
>>
>> For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,
>> 110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:
>> 202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: apic@igc.apc.org.
>> ************************************************************
>>
>>
>>
>
>
>
>
-----------------------------------
N'Deye Marie N'Jie
Graduate Research Associate
The Ohio State University
Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg
590 Woody Hayes Drive
Columbus, OH 43210
Fax: (614)292-9448
Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)
E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 17:59:38 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: UN / Gambia
Message-ID: <970917175243_977091749@emout01.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l:
Well, beginning next January Taiwan will have a friend (The Gambia) in a high
place (UN Security Council).
Salaam!
Amadou Scattred Janneh
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 18:00:00 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: SeneGambian Affairs
Message-ID: <970917175635_187213095@emout07.mail.aol.com>
Content-ID: <0_22808_874533395@emout07.mail.aol.com.10707>
Content-type: text/plain;
name="SENEGAM"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
BANJUL, Sept 15 (Reuter) - Commercial traffic resumed on the Senegal-Gamb=
ia highway on Monday after being suspended since 1989 in a row over bilta=
ral accords, customs officials said. =
=0D
The first vehicles crossed the border early on Monday under a re-negotiat=
ed accord sharing out Interstate Transport Permits, the officials said. =
=0D
The two countries have been wrangling over the share of road traffic sinc=
e the breakup of the Sene-Gambia in 1989 following a short-lived union be=
tween them. =
=0D
English-speaking Gambia and Senegal, a former French colony, tried to for=
m a confederation after Senegalese trooops helped quash a coup attempt ag=
ainst then president Sir Dawda Jawara, later toppled in 1994. =
=0D
The merger failed over Gambian charges of Senegalese economic domination.=
The two countries then suspended commercial road transport across their =
frontier. Gambia is almost totally surrounded by the territory of its lar=
ger neighbour. =
=0D
Under the re-negotiated accord, Senegal has been allocated 150 permits fo=
r commercial transport on the highway, and Gambia, 100. These could be in=
creased later if necessary, officials say. =
=0D
16:24 09-15-97
=0D
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.22808.emout07.mail.aol.com.874533395--
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 18:01:09 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia / UN (Retry)
Message-ID: <970917175421_-2101470938@emout20.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l:
sorry! I sent the previous mail without the necessary attachment. Here it
goes...
By Anthony Goodman =
=0D
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16 (Reuter) - The General Assembly opened its 52nd a=
nnual session on Tuesday with reform of the world body a major preoccupat=
ion. =
=0D
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Hennady Udovenko was elected by acclamation as=
president of the 185-nation body and immediately picked up on this overa=
rching theme. =
=0D
``We all know what a tremendously difficult job it is to try to repair a =
vehicle in motion. However, this session cannot afford to suspend the ful=
filment of its responsibilities under the U.N. Charter,'' Udovenko said i=
n his inaugural speech. =
=0D
``This session of the General Assembly has all the prerequisities to beco=
me a watershed session. During the upcoming months, we have a chance to r=
evitalize this universal organization and make it more fit to meet the mo=
unting challenges.'' =
=0D
Udovenko, 66, who was Ukraine's U.N. representative from 1985 to 1992, sa=
id a package of reforms proposed by Secretary-General Kofi Annan ``stands=
as a sound basis for further deliberations ... This issue will be at the=
center of this session.'' =
=0D
The Ukrainian minister succeeds Malaysia's U.N. envoy, Razali Ismail, as =
Assembly president. The post rotates annually among the U.N.'s five regio=
nal groups. =
=0D
Reform has been the watchword at the United Nations since the United Stat=
es, dissatisfied with the administration of Secretary-General Boutros Bou=
tros-Ghali of Egypt, used its veto last year to block his re-election and=
cleared the way for Annan's appointment last January to a five-year term=
=
=0D
In addition to various administrative reforms, he is calling on the Assem=
bly to create the post of deputy secretary-general to help shoulder some =
of the burdens that fall on a U.N. chief and ensure better coordination. =
=0D
Other reforms proposed by the secretary-general from Ghana, who has spent=
more than 30 years with the United Nations, include a call for a no-grow=
th budget; integration of 12 secretariat entities and units into five; th=
e elimination of about 1,000 U.N. staff posts; and improving the ability =
to mount peacekeeping operations more rapidly. =
=0D
The high-profile period of the Assembly session begins next Monday, with =
the start of a three-week general debate during which heads of state, gov=
ernment leaders and foreign ministers deliver major policy speeches. =
=0D
U.S. President Bill Clinton is to address the Assembly on the first day o=
f the debate while Russia will be represented the following day by its fo=
reign minister, Yevgeny Primakov. =
=0D
Britain's Robin Cook and France's Hubert Vedrine are among a number of fo=
reign ministers who will be attending their first Assembly since taking o=
ffice. =
=0D
The United States is pressing for a controversial reform of its own - a r=
eduction in its share of the U.N. regular budget from 25 percent to 20 pe=
rcent and of its peacekeeping assessment from about 31 percent to 25 perc=
ent. =
=0D
A cut in dues is one of the conditions the U.S. Congress has set for payi=
ng about half of Washington's arrears of some $1.5 billion for the regula=
r U.N. budget and for peacekeeping. =
=0D
The annual U.N. budget totals about $1.3 billion. Peacekeeping this year =
accounts for a similar sum -- considerably less than in early 1990s when =
the United Nations, with more enthusiasm than experience, launched operat=
ions in such trouble spots as Somalia and the former Yugoslavia. =
=0D
Expansion of the 15-member Security Council, the body responsible for int=
ernational peace and security, is also expected to be a focus of attentio=
n. =
=0D
There is wide -- but not universal -- agreement that Germany and Japan sh=
ould be given permanent council seats, like those now held by the United =
States, Russia, Britain, China and France. =
=0D
Still unsettled is how many permanent seats should go to developing count=
ries of Africa, Asia and Latin America, and whether new permanent members=
should also have the power of veto held by the present big five powers. =
=0D
Also unresolved is how many non-permanent members should be added to the =
council without making it too unwieldy. =
=0D
Italy has been campaigning hard to prevent the addition of any new perman=
ent members, favoring instead 10 new non-permanent seats rotated among a =
group of countries making special contributions to the work of the United=
Nations. Italy fears being reduced to second class status in Europe if G=
ermany joins Britain, France and Russia as a permanent member. =
=0D
For the fifth successive year, China and its supporters are virtually cer=
tain to block an attempt by a group of about a dozen countries to secure =
U.N. membership for Taiwan. Inscription of the item on the Assembly's age=
nda will again be squashed in the steering committee later this week. =
=0D
Later in the session, the Assembly is expected to elect Bahrain, Brazil, =
Gabon and Gambia to two-year terms on the present, unreformed, council be=
ginning next January. A fifth seat is being contested among Belarus, Mace=
donia and Slovenia. REUTER =
=0D
20:29 09-16-97
=0D
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.29836.emout20.mail.aol.com.874533261--
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 17:57:50 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: new members
Message-ID: <9709172157.AA53748@st6000.sct.edu>
Tony, you wrote:
> Moe, as you can see, your message came through the list. Gambia-l is up
> and
> running normally but the regular contributors and the greater silent
> majority have been very quiet during the last couple of days. I am not
> sure whether we are running out of topics to discuss or whether the
> Ahmadiyaa and religious related discussions turned people off. That was
> why I
> sent out the test message yesterday to detect if we were undergoing a
> technical list malfunction.
I would like to welcome all the new members who have joined the list during
the past few days and weeks. please, feel free to be part of this great
group of people.
As with any listserv, the purpose of Gambia-l, among other things, is to
provide a means for list members to participate openly and freely in any
discussions relating to the subject matter of that list. In the case of
Gambia-l, numerous discussions about Gambia and related issues have been
the main topics but we have also engaged in several other related issues
that have been both educational and entertaining. I think what I value most
about being a member is the understanding that one gets by not only
listening but also engaging in debates and discussions about various
subjects. While we may have differring fields of expertise and knowledge, I
believe that we can learn more from each other if we volunteer to
contribute to the discussions at hand and/or discussing the ways and means
that your particular area of specialty can be helpful in the discussions.
As always, new members are asked to kindly send in a brief introduction of
themselves - which seems to be too much to ask of them. I don think this is
too much to ask. My guess is that a simple introduction will require no
more than five minutes of your time. You do not have to write about your
whole life history but just a simple note of acknowledgement would suffice
as the required intoduction. By doing so, you are actually showing your
courtesy and appreciation of being a member of Gambia-L. On a more
important note, you might even find long lost friends and relatives...who
knows?
So, let's overcome the fear and shyness and join the crowd. And WELCOME
once again.
Thank you.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
=============================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 18:07:13 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: CILSS Meeting / Banjul
Message-ID: <970917180504_2052541098@emout16.mail.aol.com>
(who's celebrating his 35th birthday today in the Smoky Mountains of
Tennessee)
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.15600.emout16.mail.aol.com.874533904
Content-ID: <0_15600_874533904@emout16.mail.aol.com.10732>
Content-type: text/plain;
name="SAHEL"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
BANJUL, Sept 12 (Reuter) - President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia closed a summ=
it of nine African states of the drought-prone Sahel region on Friday, la=
uding efforts towards food security. =
=0D
At the same time he called for such efforts to be matched by moves toward=
s ``a Sahel guided by the principles of democracy and good governance.'' =
=0D
Jammeh, a former military ruler who won elections a year ago, took over a=
s chairman of the group at the end of its two-day summit in the Gambian c=
apital Banjul. =
=0D
He said the group comprising some of the world's poorest nations had made=
tremendous progress in programme implementation, particularly in food se=
curity and natural resource management. =
=0D
Between 1976 and 1982 more than 612 development projects had been complet=
ed at a cost of roughly $2.5 billion, much of that coming from Western do=
nors. =
=0D
``Vast resources were invested by donors in our joint combat against the =
effects of drought and desertification, natural resource management, food=
security, training and research,'' Jammeh told the closing session. =
=0D
The summit of the Permanent Inter-state Committee for Drought Control in =
the Sahel was preceded by a meeting of the region's external donors, incl=
uding experts of its key partner the Club du Sahel. =
=0D
The Sahel region came to world attention with a devastating 1973-74 droug=
ht which caused the death of an estimated 100,000 people and seriously de=
stabilised the economic and social environment of the region. =
=0D
The Banjul meeting took place at a time of renewed pressure from drought =
in states from Mauritania to Niger. =
=0D
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), groupin=
g industrial nations, is a leading aid partner in the Sahel and was invol=
ved in preparing a Banjul Memorandum for development adopted by the heads=
of state. =
=0D
Member states of the Drought Control group are Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, =
Chad, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal. =
=0D
19:00 09-12-97
=0D
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.15600.emout16.mail.aol.com.874533904--
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 20:54:05 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs
about time inter-state commerce is resumed along the
senegambian highway. i commend both governments for
committing themselves once again to one of the cornerstones
for regional development. one hopes we will have no recourse
to return to the dark ages of trade between our two countries.
1989 - 1997 is a very long time to settle this dispute. in my
opinion.
latjor
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 21:04:18 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: apic@igc.org: Africa: US Trade Policy (Commentary), 1 (fwd)
Ndeye Marie thanks for thf this posting (and the many
other). It serves to remind us that the carrot and stick
method of conducting business with the West is still a reality.
How can we level the playing field? Simply by coming together
under regional and continental groupings and negotiate trade
agreements along that basis only! Or else, the U.S. and Europe
will continue to impose unfair preconditions and conditions
on Ghana, then Gambia, then ... It is the old divide and rule
method of imperialism at work here.
LatJor
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 21:40:51 -0400 (EDT)
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Testing
Message-ID: <970917211157_1042272922@emout03.mail.aol.com>
GOT U
MJ
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 20:03:46 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs
Folks, the list is gradually regaining life. I have a suggestion for a
discussion topic. Since commercial traffic has just reopened between the
two
countries, why can't we seize this opportunity and start a
general discussion on SeneGambian issues. Although, we had discussed this
topic in the early days of Gambia-l, we can still add to what was
previously
said in light of the fact that the list is by far bigger in size
and membership than was then. Infact, I can dig through my archives and
repost some of the past writings to get a sense of what was said.
Please share your input in this suggestion.
Thanks
Tony
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 23:20:58 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs
Latjor, you wrote:
> about time inter-state commerce is resumed along the
> senegambian highway. i commend both governments for
> committing themselves once again to one of the cornerstones
> for regional development. one hopes we will have no recourse
> to return to the dark ages of trade between our two countries.
> 1989 - 1997 is a very long time to settle this dispute. in my
> opinion.
Yes indeed! It was long overdue and I just can't stop wondering why the
two governments took so long to come to an agreement. My hunch is that
many of the business people are optimistic at this point. But has the
government released any official statements about the implications of a
renewed senegambian trade?
Another question that comes to mind is: How will the government and
business sector (banks) encourage potential entrepreneurs into starting up
small businesses as investment initiatives? I understand that the interest
rates are exceptionally high which is quite a turn-off for any potential
loan seekers. Is there any such thing as guaranteed loans whereby
borrowers can rely on the backing of the government (without collateral)
to secure business loans?
Thank you.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 23:35:21 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: CILSS Meeting / Banjul
>
>
> --PART.BOUNDARY.0.15600.emout16.mail.aol.com.874533904
> Content-ID: <0_15600_874533904@emout16.mail.aol.com.10731>
> Content-type: text/plain
>
> from
>
> Amadou Scattred Janneh
> (who's celebrating his 35th birthday today in the Smoky Mountains of
> Tennessee)
>
>
>
Hey, HAPPY BIRTHDAY Doc!
Malanding Jaiteh
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 23:33:05 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs
Tony, you wrote:
> Folks, the list is gradually regaining life. I have a suggestion for a
> discussion topic. Since commercial traffic has just reopened between the
> two
> countries, why can't we seize this opportunity and start a
> general discussion on SeneGambian issues.
Thanks Tony.
I think this is a very important issue to discuss eventhough it was
touched on before. With the numerous additional members that we now have,
I think we can expect to hear some very interesting ideas about the
Senegambian trade. I believe that, for our own good, we need to analize
the so-called free trade agreement and how it would impact the business
sector of the Gambia and the surrounding countries - e.g Senegal, Guinea
Bissau, Guinea ...etc.
Thanks.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 00:23:39 -0400
From: LAMIN CEESAY <ceesay@bellsouth.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Introduction of new members
LAMIN CEESAY wrote:
>
> Hello Fellow Gambians:
>
> Let me introduce myself and my lovely wife. First, I'll start with
> me. My name is Lamin Ceesay. I am originally from the Village of
> Wassu. Before coming to America, I served as a Reporter for "The Point"
> newspaper in Banjul. I am presently living in Atlanta, Georgia. I plan
> to continue my career as a Reporter here in the U.S. I have found
> several friends, long lost friends, since I've been a member of
> Gambia-1. I hope to find many more.
>
> Now, let me introduce my wife, Irie. Irie is a native Atlantan. She
> is a Paralegal/Legal Secretary for a prominent medical malpractice
> lawfirm here in Atlanta. Irie is the computer person of the family. It
> was through her insistence that I became interested in the Net.
>
> I could go on and on, but I'll stop here. Happy to be a part of this
> glorious group of friends.
>
> Lamin and Irie Ceesay
Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 00:24:31 -0400
From: LAMIN CEESAY <ceesay@bellsouth.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: [Fwd: Introduction of new members]
Hello Fellow Gambians:
Let me introduce myself and my lovely wife. First, I'll start with
me. My name is Lamin Ceesay. I am originally from the Village of
Wassu. Before coming to America, I served as a Reporter for "The Point"
newspaper in Banjul. I am presently living in Atlanta, Georgia. I plan
to continue my career as a Reporter here in the U.S. I have found
several friends, long lost friends, since I've been a member of
Gambia-1. I hope to find many more.
Now, let me introduce my wife, Irie. Irie is a native Atlantan. She
is a Paralegal/Legal Secretary for a prominent medical malpractice
lawfirm here in Atlanta. Irie is the computer person of the family. It
was through her insistence that I became interested in the Net.
I could go on and on, but I'll stop here. Happy to be a part of this
glorious group of friends.
Lamin and Irie Ceesay
Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 00:42:59 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs
Message-ID: <3420B153.6BEF481E@earthlink.net>
Modou Jallow wrote:
> Yes indeed! It was long overdue and I just can't stop wondering why
> the two governments took so long to come to an agreement. My hunch is
> that many of the business people are optimistic at this point. But has
> the government released any official statements about the implications
> of a renewed senegambian trade?
Perhaps I'm not quite getting this but exactly what is happening? What
have the two countries agreed on? I was under the impression that by
commercial transport they are referring to busses, taxis, etceteras. Or
is it actual trade, as in goods?
I would assume the reference is to busses and taxis since that was what
was suspended after the break-up of the confederation in 1989. Since
then, one could not travel through the borders on commercial transport
without getting off at the border post and using another "transport" in
the other country.
If this is what is meant by commercial transport then I believe that
this agreement was an initiative taken by the Senegalese who were the
first to suspend commercial transport on their side in 1989. I would go
on further to speculate that this smaller agreement or gesture was made
to save face on the bigger issue trade where there is some pressure for
them to change their policies vis a vis Gambia. This seems to give them
more time to hold out on some sort of agreement that would revert the
situation to how it was in 93/94 before they started limiting trade.
Just my thoughts.
On the Senegambian issue, for the record, I would also like to add that
I believe strongly that some sort of confederation must be resumed for
the long term viability of both countries. Senegal will continue to
experience political problems as long as it is divided by another
totally independent and seperate country and on the same note Gambia
will also continue to have its economic problems as long as it continues
to be surrounded almost entirely by one country.
In addition, if some sort of confederation resumes, it can also be used
as a solution to the problem the Senegalese government has with the
seperatists in the Cassamence region by something along the lines of
making that region a third state and thus some sense of autonomy.
Of course there is along way to go here. Since Gambia initiated the
break-up, we would have to be the ones to initiate a move to the
resumption of a confederation. How much autonomy are we ready to give
up without feeling dominated by Senegal? On the Senegalese side, I
believe the biggest issue will be trade. The differences in trade
policies, including tariff rates, will have to be resolved before they
are ready to move forward.
I think the overall solution should be based on a framework that
includes two zones within a Confederation, should it resume, with both
having preferential tariff rates in their respective industries. The
Gambian state would be a trade zone and the Cassamance region an
agricultural and tourist zone. This could make up for an eventual
Senegalese Dakar based economic and political dominance by allowing the
key industries in both zones to develop and grow fairly.
I'm sure many of you see this as rather simple and idealist. What do
you think?
Latir Gheran
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 21:54:17 PDT
From: "amy aidara" <amyaidara@hotmail.com>
To: Gambia-l@u.Washington.edu
Subject: Monogamy
Hello!
How are the brothers & sisters of Gambia-l doing? You didn't hear from
me the whole week because I was on holiday. I was reading through the
internet and I was very suprised when I read this statement: "monogamy
is boring".
I wonder how can a person make such a statement.All these years people
are talking day & night about aids and some still dare making such a
statement!
I think that monogamy can only survive if the couple understands one
another and try to share together. You have to express your likes and
dislikes and accept one for what one is. But if you think that roaming
about & chasing every one you meet is the only valuable thing in life
you are wrong. Every one in this world should know the importance of
his life and other's. So you have to respect your commitment and be
serious.
I know that you all have an idea about this subject. please I would be
very happy to share your opinions. This Baantabaa is created to express
& exchange ideas. So you are welcome to express yourself.
Till then
A Bientot
De la part de AMY
Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 01:51:36 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs
Latir, you wrote:
> Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> > Yes indeed! It was long overdue and I just can't stop wondering why
> > the two governments took so long to come to an agreement. My hunch is
> > that many of the business people are optimistic at this point. But has
> > the government released any official statements about the implications
> > of a renewed senegambian trade?
>
> Perhaps I'm not quite getting this but exactly what is happening? What
> have the two countries agreed on? I was under the impression that by
> commercial transport they are referring to busses, taxis, etceteras. Or
> is it actual trade, as in goods?
Lat, I am under the same impression but it is important to note that
commercial transport has every aspect that deals with trade either
directly or indirectly. I do not believe that people only travel between
the two countries just for visitation empty handedly. In most cases,
people cross their borders to buy and trade goods which they then
transport back to their country of origin. At least, that was the case
before the border closure. It was common, for example, for a Gambian or
senagalese trader to declare at customs (Douanne in Karang) any goods
entering Senegal from the Gambia and the same was true for any goods
entering the Gambia. I believe that this was the main reason that caused
the trade deficit between the two countries and why the border was
temporarily closed. My impression is that the situation has been resolved
where commercial transportaion (including goods) will be equally
guaranteed so that the tariffs may not generate a huge imbalance of
deficit between the two countries.
> I would assume the reference is to busses and taxis since that was what
> was suspended after the break-up of the confederation in 1989. Since
> then, one could not travel through the borders on commercial transport
> without getting off at the border post and using another "transport" in
> the other country.
I would say that the transportation of busses and taxis alone would not
have a huge impact on the Gambian economy if goods were not involved. The
heavy tariffs levied on the traders may have played a very important role
in the border closure.
> If this is what is meant by commercial transport then I believe that
> this agreement was an initiative taken by the Senegalese who were the
> first to suspend commercial transport on their side in 1989. I would go
> on further to speculate that this smaller agreement or gesture was made
> to save face on the bigger issue trade where there is some pressure for
> them to change their policies vis a vis Gambia. This seems to give them
> more time to hold out on some sort of agreement that would revert the
> situation to how it was in 93/94 before they started limiting trade.
I agree.
> On the Senegambian issue, for the record, I would also like to add that
> I believe strongly that some sort of confederation must be resumed for
> the long term viability of both countries. Senegal will continue to
> experience political problems as long as it is divided by another
> totally independent and seperate country and on the same note Gambia
> will also continue to have its economic problems as long as it continues
> to be surrounded almost entirely by one country.
Here again, I gree with you. Banjul is a very important port of entry for
goods and Senegal remains the major market for most of our exports. Being
a larger country and almost surrounding the Gambia, Senegal has every
means to deny us the right to export freely to other countries.
> In addition, if some sort of confederation resumes, it can also be used
> as a solution to the problem the Senegalese government has with the
> seperatists in the Cassamence region by something along the lines of
> making that region a third state and thus some sense of autonomy.
By the way, what is the gambian stance on the Cassamance conflict?
> Of course there is along way to go here. Since Gambia initiated the
> break-up, we would have to be the ones to initiate a move to the
> resumption of a confederation. How much autonomy are we ready to give
> up without feeling dominated by Senegal? On the Senegalese side, I
> believe the biggest issue will be trade. The differences in trade
> policies, including tariff rates, will have to be resolved before they
> are ready to move forward.
A very important question indeed. I personally feel that the differnce of
a national langauge nad monetary system will be the main obstacles of
achieving a confederated SeneGambia.
> I think the overall solution should be based on a framework that
> includes two zones within a Confederation, should it resume, with both
> having preferential tariff rates in their respective industries. The
> Gambian state would be a trade zone and the Cassamance region an
> agricultural and tourist zone. This could make up for an eventual
> Senegalese Dakar based economic and political dominance by allowing the
> key industries in both zones to develop and grow fairly.
This may sound simple yet the cassamance region has a history of
instabilty and therefore a potential for unexpected conflict. We cannot
afford to take sides here. I think that we need to proceed with caution.
But first, let there be peace in the region.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 02:08:51 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Introduction of new members
Welcome to Gambia-L, Lamin and Irie Ceesay. It's nice to see some
Atlantans on the list eventhough I am a Mariettan :-))).
So, Irie, have you learnt anything about the Gambia from Lamin yet???
Welcome to crowd!
Regards,
Moe s. Jallow
Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 10:33:34 GMT+1
From: "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs
Latir Gheran,
you have a lot of interesting suggestions.
I am also confused about what this is all about.
> Perhaps I'm not quite getting this but exactly what is happening? What
> have the two countries agreed on? I was under the impression that by
> commercial transport they are referring to busses, taxis, etceteras. Or
> is it actual trade, as in goods?
> I would assume the reference is to busses and taxis since that was what
> was suspended after the break-up of the confederation in 1989. Since
> then, one could not travel through the borders on commercial transport
> without getting off at the border post and using another "transport" in
> the other country.
Does somebody have a clear idea about what has happened to this
highway the last eight years. There was a period when Senegal closed
their borders for transportation of goods and there were lot of
trucks from several West-African countries which had to return. I
think this was related to negotiations with IMF and a general strike
in the autumn of 1993. Later (1994?) Gambia responded by making the
ferry transport extremely high, and for a period all trucks had to
pass through Tambacounda. When did that stop? Are these events
related to the present agreement? Can somebody give us a brief
historical resume over the most important events in the recent
history of the highway?
Thanks,
Heidi Skramstad
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 09:49:17 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Kenya Government Protests over killing in US (fwd)
Gambia-l, this type of violence is too common in the big cities like San
Franscisco, Chicago, LA and New York, but when it calls close to home, then
it becomes too close for confort. It's been one year since my Nigerian
friend was gunned down to death in broad daylight here in the black
neighbourhoods of Atlanta. I think that we are all victims of a very
unpredictable society and this could happen to any one.
Kenyan Govt Protests Over Killing in U.S.
NAIROBI (Sept. 18) XINHUA - Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi has protested
to the American administration over the killing of a Kenyan by a mob in San
Francisco, the Daily Nation newspaper reported today.
Edwin Njuguna, in his early 20s, was knifed to death Friday as he parked
his car near the venue of a private party.
In a statement released Wednesday, Moi said he protested "in the strongest
terms possible the murder," adding that racism was worse than tribalism.
He said it was sad that an innocent person was killed for "being an
African", adding it was ironical that those lecturing the world on
democracy were the same people who trampled on it.
Reports indicated that Njuguna stopped the car on the street and a man came
out and told him he could not park it there.
More than 30 people surrounded the car, according to a San Francisco
newspaper, the Napa Valley Register.
Njuguna was told to get out of the car and pushed to the ground. He was
punched, kicked and then stabbed.
The Daily Nation today also published an editorial calling on the U.S.
police "to move expeditiously and judiciously to get to the bottom of this
matter.
"Had a similar incident occurred in Kenya involving an American, we can bet
that we would have been flooded with humiliating and patronizing statements
and the (U.S.) State Department would have issued a travel advisory to
Americans on their safety in Kenya and elsewhere on the continent," said
the editorial.
Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 10:17:14 -0400 (EDT)
From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs
Personally I believe that both governments of Senegal and Gambia have seriously
failed their people to be involved in this irrelevant border dispute.
Given the relations between the people of the two countries, it is
lose, lose situation for the two governments to be closing borders in
the first place. Can someone tell me how much did Senegal or the
Gambia gained over the past 9 years except millions of dollars in
deficit with other regions i.e Europe and South east Asia? The fact of
the matter is that not only do they all go to the same place to buy
the same thing (double shipping cost) they buy it at higher price
because they compete for it!
I think the problem is that our governments (elites) have always had an
attitudinal problem. They see themselves as entrepreneurs and not
facilitators. The two countries will gain if their people pay less for
goods and services and get more for what they produce. That cannot
happen in the region without trade liberalization. The relationship is
not all sell and no buy for the Gambia. Yes gambian re-exports goods
and foods to Senegal but we import mechanics, capenters, builders and
thousands of Senegalese also participate in the trade. Many will agree
with me that the importers and exporters in the Gambia are not all
Gambians. You have Senegalese, Mauritanians, Guineans and even from
lesser known place of the Cape Verde islands!
So if the two governments really understood what is good for their
people, they should stop focusing how to become entrepreneurs themselves
and instead allow the people to lead the way. If Gambia's sea port
attracts more business let it import the regions needs and Senegal's
airport could be the regions gateway. If the two people have equal
access to goods and services without name calling "Senegalese"
or "Gambian" economic and political integration will eventually be
achieved. Then we would not need to impose confedration on our people.
Malanding Jaiteh
Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 17:08:31 -0700
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs
Hi everyone!
I can only add to the Senegambian issue that Senegal and Gambia
share a near unique relationship. With other African countries, we can
say we are cousins. With Senegal however, we are twins. Few African
countries share the homogeneous tribal, cultural, religious etc. makeup
shared by Senegal and Gambia. I thus urge both governments to do their
utmost to maintain and strengthen the relationship that preceded and
will outlive them. Pressurising and trying to punish each other will
have only have repercussions for both countries and their citizens.
Afterall, most of us are either Gambians or Senegalese on paper but
Senegambians in reality because some near or distant parts of our
families live in the other artificial boundary which is a result of
colonialism.
Buharry.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 17:49:14 +0200
From: Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: SeneGambian Affairs
Message-ID: <10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B05142590D914D@obelix.winhlp.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Thank you very much Mr. Buharry, what you said is just a reality.
I do not see why there is always a conflict between The Gambian and The
Senegalese.
I myself know about this issue, I am a citizen of The Gambia but went to
school in Senegal which I consider as my second country.
The problem is most of The Gambians I know do not really like people
from Senegal. I could remember The African Nation Cup footbal
tournnament orgainized in Egypt (1986)?, 99% of the Gambian population
was very happy when Senegal was eliminated by Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory
Coast).
I found it very silly, we are more than neigbours, these two countries
were divided because of colonialism, but if not it was one country.
VIVE LA SENEGAMBIE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 11:54:08 -0400 (EDT)
From: bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)
To: Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu
Subject: Sierr Leone List Mail
Thank You
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 12:01:24 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Sierr Leone List Mail
Bocar Ndiaye wrote:
>
>Looking for Sierra Leone List Mail Address
>Thank You
You might want to try Usenet - soc.culture.sierra-leone
Thanks.
Moe
Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 15:16:08 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Monogamy
Amy!
Welcome back from your vacation.That aside,I want to straighten your =
LOGIC a little bit here.There is no contradiction between the fact that =
monogamy is GOOD and BORRING at the same time.There are lots of things =
in life that are very good but at the same time very UNinteresting.And I =
think Monogamy falls within that category;or at least that is what the =
behaviour of many men around the world seem to suggest.So,maybe you =
should tell us how women feel about sticking to only one partner for =
ever and ever Amen!
Regards Basss!
Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 21:59:33 +0200
From: Bahary <bdukuray@login.eunet.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Kenya Government Protests over killing in US (fwd)
Modou Jallow wrote:
> Gambia-l, this type of violence is too common in the big cities like
> San
> Franscisco, Chicago, LA and New York, but when it calls close to home,
> then
> it becomes too close for confort. It's been one year since my Nigerian
>
> friend was gunned down to death in broad daylight here in the black
> neighbourhoods of Atlanta. I think that we are all victims of a very
> unpredictable society and this could happen to any one.
>
> -------------------------------------------------------
> ----------------
>
> Kenyan Govt Protests Over Killing in U.S.
>
> NAIROBI (Sept. 18) XINHUA - Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi has
> protested
> to the American administration over the killing of a Kenyan by a mob
> in San
> Francisco, the Daily Nation newspaper reported today.
>
> Edwin Njuguna, in his early 20s, was knifed to death Friday as he
> parked
> his car near the venue of a private party.
>
> In a statement released Wednesday, Moi said he protested "in the
> strongest
> terms possible the murder," adding that racism was worse than
> tribalism.
>
> He said it was sad that an innocent person was killed for "being an
> African", adding it was ironical that those lecturing the world on
> democracy were the same people who trampled on it.
>
> Reports indicated that Njuguna stopped the car on the street and a man
> came
> out and told him he could not park it there.
>
> More than 30 people surrounded the car, according to a San Francisco
> newspaper, the Napa Valley Register.
>
> Njuguna was told to get out of the car and pushed to the ground. He
> was
> punched, kicked and then stabbed.
>
> The Daily Nation today also published an editorial calling on the U.S.
>
> police "to move expeditiously and judiciously to get to the bottom of
> this
> matter.
>
> "Had a similar incident occurred in Kenya involving an American, we
> can bet
> that we would have been flooded with humiliating and patronizing
> statements
> and the (U.S.) State Department would have issued a travel advisory to
>
> Americans on their safety in Kenya and elsewhere on the continent,"
> said
> the editorial.
>
> --------------
> -----------------------------------------------------------
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>
> =============
> ============================================================
> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> ------------------------------------------------------------------
> ------
Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 22:00:59 +0200
From: Bahary <bdukuray@login.eunet.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Sierr Leone List Mail
Modou Jallow wrote:
> Bocar Ndiaye wrote:
> >
> >Looking for Sierra Leone List Mail Address
> >Thank You
>
> You might want to try Usenet - soc.culture.sierra-leone
>
> Thanks.
>
> Moe
``We reached at this meeting the quota of countries that support the proj=
ect. Implementation is to start right now,'' Ahmed Laouyane, Director of =
the Telecommunication Development Bureau at the International Telecomunic=
ation Union (ITU) and co-ordinator of the project told Reuters. =
Each participating state was expected to contribute at least $15 million =
towards the project. Other resources will come from financial institution=
s such as the World Bank, and from large telecommunications groups such a=
s AT&T, British Telecom, Laouyane said. =
Spanish, Portuguese and Greek telecoms groups had already expressed readi=
ness to participate, he said. =
AT&T and TSSL of the U.S. have already signed the project's Memorandum of=
Understanding, he said. =
``The remainder would come from equity investors whop believe in the proj=
ect's rentability. They (investors) are here, they are knocking at the do=
or,'' Laouyane said. =
The system, which is expected to be completed by the year 2000, would lin=
k some 29 stations in coastal African countries. Land-locked neighbours w=
ould be linked to these stations through fibre optic cables, microwave or=
satellite routes. =
Member countries as of Septemer 18 were: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana=
, Cameroon, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Malawi,=
Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Republic of Congo, Sudan, Tunisi=
a, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal=
, South Africa, Togo. =
17:55 09-18-97
By Anthony Goodman =
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16 (Reuter) - The General Assembly opened its 52nd a=
nnual session on Tuesday with reform of the world body a major preoccupat=
ion. =
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Hennady Udovenko was elected by acclamation as=
president of the 185-nation body and immediately picked up on this overa=
rching theme. =
``We all know what a tremendously difficult job it is to try to repair a =
vehicle in motion. However, this session cannot afford to suspend the ful=
filment of its responsibilities under the U.N. Charter,'' Udovenko said i=
n his inaugural speech. =
``This session of the General Assembly has all the prerequisities to beco=
me a watershed session. During the upcoming months, we have a chance to r=
evitalize this universal organization and make it more fit to meet the mo=
unting challenges.'' =
Udovenko, 66, who was Ukraine's U.N. representative from 1985 to 1992, sa=
id a package of reforms proposed by Secretary-General Kofi Annan ``stands=
as a sound basis for further deliberations ... This issue will be at the=
center of this session.'' =
The Ukrainian minister succeeds Malaysia's U.N. envoy, Razali Ismail, as =
Assembly president. The post rotates annually among the U.N.'s five regio=
nal groups. =
Reform has been the watchword at the United Nations since the United Stat=
es, dissatisfied with the administration of Secretary-General Boutros Bou=
tros-Ghali of Egypt, used its veto last year to block his re-election and=
cleared the way for Annan's appointment last January to a five-year term=
=
In addition to various administrative reforms, he is calling on the Assem=
bly to create the post of deputy secretary-general to help shoulder some =
of the burdens that fall on a U.N. chief and ensure better coordination. =
Other reforms proposed by the secretary-general from Ghana, who has spent=
more than 30 years with the United Nations, include a call for a no-grow=
th budget; integration of 12 secretariat entities and units into five; th=
e elimination of about 1,000 U.N. staff posts; and improving the ability =
to mount peacekeeping operations more rapidly. =
The high-profile period of the Assembly session begins next Monday, with =
the start of a three-week general debate during which heads of state, gov=
ernment leaders and foreign ministers deliver major policy speeches. =
U.S. President Bill Clinton is to address the Assembly on the first day o=
f the debate while Russia will be represented the following day by its fo=
reign minister, Yevgeny Primakov. =
Britain's Robin Cook and France's Hubert Vedrine are among a number of fo=
reign ministers who will be attending their first Assembly since taking o=
ffice. =
The United States is pressing for a controversial reform of its own - a r=
eduction in its share of the U.N. regular budget from 25 percent to 20 pe=
rcent and of its peacekeeping assessment from about 31 percent to 25 perc=
ent. =
A cut in dues is one of the conditions the U.S. Congress has set for payi=
ng about half of Washington's arrears of some $1.5 billion for the regula=
r U.N. budget and for peacekeeping. =
The annual U.N. budget totals about $1.3 billion. Peacekeeping this year =
accounts for a similar sum -- considerably less than in early 1990s when =
the United Nations, with more enthusiasm than experience, launched operat=
ions in such trouble spots as Somalia and the former Yugoslavia. =
Expansion of the 15-member Security Council, the body responsible for int=
ernational peace and security, is also expected to be a focus of attentio=
n. =
There is wide -- but not universal -- agreement that Germany and Japan sh=
ould be given permanent council seats, like those now held by the United =
States, Russia, Britain, China and France. =
=0D
ries of Africa, Asia and Latin America, and whether new permanent members=
should also have the power of veto held by the present big five powers. =
Also unresolved is how many non-permanent members should be added to the =
council without making it too unwieldy. =
Italy has been campaigning hard to prevent the addition of any new perman=
ent members, favoring instead 10 new non-permanent seats rotated among a =
group of countries making special contributions to the work of the United=
Nations. Italy fears being reduced to second class status in Europe if G=
ermany joins Britain, France and Russia as a permanent member. =
For the fifth successive year, China and its supporters are virtually cer=
tain to block an attempt by a group of about a dozen countries to secure =
U.N. membership for Taiwan. Inscription of the item on the Assembly's age=
nda will again be squashed in the steering committee later this week. =
Later in the session, the Assembly is expected to elect Bahrain, Brazil, =
Gabon and Gambia to two-year terms on the present, unreformed, council be=
ginning next January. A fifth seat is being contested among Belarus, Mace=
donia and Slovenia. REUTER =
Badara:
I do share your sentiments that the peoples of senegambia are
more than just neighbors, we are the same. However I do have
a disagreement with your statement:
> these two countrieswere divided because of colonialism,
>but if not it was one country.
There was no country called senegambia prior to colonialism.
There were several states within this region. From the northern
banks of the senegal river to the gambian river all the way
south to casamance. These states were primarily organized along
ethnic lines (although other ethnic groups lived within these
boundaries). Some of these states however would fall in line
with your statement. The state of saalum is a case in point.
Part of this state was annexed by the British (northern parts
of Gambia, and the rest by the French). Hence the phrase;
'Saalum Gambia, Saalum Senegal'.
Of course all this does not negate most of what you said. It
only serves to put matters in their correct historical
perspective. There were several alliances and even federations
between these states that could warrant the observation that
left to their fate, the entire region of senegambia (and beyond)
would have become one grand state (federal or otherwise). After
all history teaches us that we have had these types of cross-
national states (Mali, Ghana, ...) But alas, the dark clouds of
European colonialism did visit our land altering the course
of our history. Whether this altering remains permanent or
temporary, is really up to us.
I also agree with you that there is strong anti-Senegalese
sentiment among many Gambians. It would be worthwhile to explore
the roots of these sentiments and work towards removing these
mental obstacles to unity.
LatJor
I join all the list members in both breathing a sigh of relief and a sense of
optimism at the just concluded pact with regards to interstate
transportation. It became the sore that resulted from a pact that was not
properly conceived or studied to the extent that when the poltical framework
collapsed both nations resorted to brinkmanship rather than safeguarding what
was clearly in both nations interests. The lesson that we can draw from this
is to be very cognisant of our national interest to the extent that we can so
that when deals fall through the consequences are not worse than what was
previously there.Now that we have this behind us I think the government
should do all it can to reinvigorate the reexport trade for which we are
strategically placed. The entrepreneurs must be encouraged and helped to gain
access to the regional market.
Hie Bass,
About your question to Amy, I think everyone can answer to that.
Do you think that one person (a man) can love two or more women at the
same time?
No I do not think so, we men are just egoist and that's the reason why
we always want to do things that can only be suitable to our side (this
meaning without thinking of the other side).
Polygamy has created many troubles in this World, especially in Africa.
I can come with many examples like the rivalry between two families
that have the same father with different mothers.
Most of men that have two or many wives do not know anything that is
going on at there different homes and it's the reason why most Africans
are closer to their mothers than their fathers (correct me if I am
wrong).
If even think that before banning "Hessal", The Government could have
banned polygamy which is among the most serious problems in The Gambia.
I could come with many disadvantages when it comes to polygamy and it's
only advantage or whatever is the man's sexual satisfaction.
Sorry for my bad English. (Was a French student)
Joof.
> >
> Who is 'Him' who loves mercy more than judgement? Could it be
> our ancestor Kocci Barma Faal? Or Imhotep?
>
Both Kocci Barma and Imhotep could fit the bill but my Grandma would say
Hali Ma Jahateh Kala. Actually, I am referring to the END ALL, the BE
ALL, the ALL KNOWING, ALL SEEING many of us have different names for.
Ya Soffie
Bass,
three men can be as boring or as interesting as one man, depending on
what you are interested in and what you are looking for.
I personally fear emotional confusion, jealousy and I don't have so much
time to care for three men - oh boy ... I think one is enough.
On the other hand if one is just in for amusement, why not with
different partners - but honesty is important, telling the partners that
there are others, no hidden polygamy !!!
MONOGAMY IS BORING could be a statement of somebody who chose the wrong
partner. Even if he had another additional one, I think this person
would say after some time: my wifes are boring and he would continue
looking for other women - there are enough men like that, be they mono-
or polygamous, some just can't get enough (I guess something's wrong
with their self-esteem and even 20 women couldn't help)
I think the question is not whether monogamy is good and polygamy bad or
the other way round. Both can be and are practiced in different ways and
maybe the way polygamy is practiced in The Gambia has a lot of
disadvantages, particularly for women and children ??
We had a long discussion about domestic violence and polygamy some
months ago and most of the people who expressed their opinion where
against polygamy - men in the majority. Many people suffered as children
in polygamous families. BUT ... to tell you the truth: nearly all
Gambians I got to know here in Europe wouldn't mind having and often
have a second or third relationship - married or not - and the european
girls usually don't think of polygamy - of course the boys won't tell
them anything.
Sometimes I wonder how deep this tradition is rooted in the minds and
hearts of people. The custom is so old - if it was only bad, it wouldn't
have survived such a long time - or ???
> Most of men that have two or many wives do not know anything that is
> going on at there different homes and it's the reason why most Africans
> are closer to their mothers than their fathers (correct me if I am
> wrong).
Joof, that applies to european children also, but in a different
context: the father is ususally absent, he is out from morning to
evening, comes home tired and wants to rest in peace. Childred demanding
attention from their fathers are often rejected, frustrated and the link
to the mother is much stronger, simply because the daddies are not
available.
Some more controversial thoughts:
In Europe it is common that (married) men have one or more girlfriends
and that gives them a lot of prestige among other men. A woman doing the
same thing is still considered to be a slag at least.
One pregnant daughter without husband brings shame to the whole family.
Why??? Regarding other aspects of life women are very often not given so
much importance. But concerning virginity, sincerity and so on, they are
given absolute responsibility for a families honour - that's not logic,
neither.
As usual, more questions than answers,
thank you Amy for raising the topic, I find it rather interesting and
hope others join the discussion, too!
Andrea
> Member countries as of Septemer 18 were: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana=
> , Cameroon, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Malawi,=
> Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Republic of Congo, Sudan, Tunisi=
> a, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal=
> , South Africa, Togo. =
Can experts tell us what this would mean for the ordinary African? Given
that Africa does not have any manufacturing industry to gain, it makes me
wonder whether this deal would not only turn Africa into one giant
marketplace for the Telecom giants.
Malanding Jaiteh
Badara, you wrote:
> If even think that before banning "Hessal", The Government could have
> banned polygamy which is among the most serious problems in The Gambia.
Badara, do you really think that the government is capable of banning
and/or controlling polygamy? To answer this, one only needs to look at
western governments that tend to regulate marriages. Eventhough it has
been successful to varying degrees, it only views as criminal those who try
to contract more than one legally recognised marriage. These people have
broken no laws, just refused to accept the government's ideas about
marriage. If the Gambia government were to expand into this area, then you
will be bound by the government's rules. If however, you recognise that
marriage is God's and a government's, then your love for and your
understanding with your wife, or wives should offer you the guidelines by
which to conduct a divine and successful marriage.
What this means, ofcourse, is that the marriage may not be recognised by
the government, but do you want your marriage to carry the label of an
institution that is regulated by the government? It means you will lose any
legal rights enforced by the state, and put yourself at risk should your
marriage partner forsake you, and seek to use the power of the state
against you. What I am referring to here has several angles. The first
angle is legality. For example, here in the US, a person who is a citizen
of the United States falls under the laws that govern the city, county,
state and country that one resides in. The property that an individual
acquires while a member of a matrimonial union (marriage), becomes property
of that union. It works the same for liabilities. So, any property that
one acquires, the wife indirectly is entitled to 50 percent of his share.
She indirectly has ownership rights to it also. It is a little more
detailed legally and technically yet that is the first angle summarized.
The results of such a "controlled" marriage have been too many divorces,
one parent-families, violence and too many broken homes. The emotional
bondage that comes with a divorce is, believe me, a living nightmare.
But if one has to suffer in this way, "doing the right thing" and
persevering will be to his credit. However, while one can build ones own
marriage that is not recognised by the government, one can do it without
breaking any of the laws of the state or country. It is therefore something
one can do with a clear conscience, as you are doing it and respecting the
authorities at the same time. You and I are bound to obey the laws, but we
do not have to accept the law's beliefs, including its beliefs about
marriage. Therefore, I must say that a "good" person can practice polygamy
and still be a good citizen.
Hope to hear from you again.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 11:58:26 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Monogamy
Message-ID: <9709191558.AA33862@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Sorry...the following lines from my previous message should read:
If the Gambia government were to expand into this area, then you and I
will be bound by the government's rules. If however, you recognise that
marriage is God's and NOT a government's, then your love for and your
understanding with your wife, or wives should offer you the guidelines by
which to conduct a divine and successful marriage.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 12:55:51 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Telecommunications in Africa
Message-ID: <9709191655.AA43548@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Though not exactly related to the subject, I read an article of the Daily
Observer dated July 30, 1997 in which the private sector was urging the
Government not to undermine the importance of the information technology in
the schools. I know that we have talked about this subject some few weeks
back but the article really touches on an issue that many Gambians in the
west can contribute to. In the article, the representative for the private
sector, Muhammed Jah , expressed his views on the importance of the
Internet in the information technology and business sectors. He went on to
say, "the internet has revolutionized access to information by providing
scholars, policy makers, students, and business entrepreneurs to take
advantage of the mass of educational, commercial and training opportunities
available. It goes without gainsaying that this technology has enormous
potential to benefit all humanity."
Another speaker, the UN representative, Dr. Akwule, urged the Gambians to
encourage and help their children in the internet awareness like their
peers in the west. He asserted that African students from the west are
usually faster learners and perform better because of their exposure to the
internet and information technology. Other speakers included GAMTEL's
Sankung sawo (a Gambia-L member) and L Jagne.
It would seem like there are private organisations and businesses (e.g
Quantum Associates) in the Gambia that are actually working towards helping
the the growth of the Internet. I will contact Muhammed Jah to see if I can
obtain a copy of his presentation entitled "The Role of The Private Sector
in Internet Development" that was organised by GAMTEL. Until then, does not
anyone have information on this?
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Ya soffie wrote:
>Actually, I am referring to the END ALL, the BE
ALL, the ALL KNOWING, ALL SEEING many of us have
> different names for.
++++++
The story referred to a 'HIM'. If the above attributes are
ascribed to 'HIM' then is there not an inherent gender bias?
LatJor
This is a response I received from one of my black American friends. I had
asked him if it was OK to share his comments with the list and he said
yeah.
So here it goes.....
Forwarded message:
> From bweston@inetnow.net Sun Sep 14 20:58:24 1997
> Message-Id: <341C8A26.CC5E26D5@inetnow.net>
> Date: Sun, 14 Sep 1997 21:06:46 -0400
> From: Bernard Weston <bweston@inetnow.net>
> Reply-To: bweston@inetnow.net
> X-Mailer: Mozilla 4.01 [en] (Win95; I)
> Mime-Version: 1.0
> To: "Moe S. Jallow" <mjallow@st6000.sct.edu>
> Subject: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]
> X-Priority: 3 (Normal)
> Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------A5DE62648A059B277D181AC0"
>
> Moe'
>
> Be sure to read the entire e-mail.....read all the way to the end of the
> document.
>
>Bernard (Yusuf)
>
>
> Moe'
>
> I do not have acid feeling pertaining to this. My spin is that I always
> felt that it would be very, very difficult for any African descendant to
> trace his or her roots to pre-1700s.
>
> I was very young when the "black pride" generated my roots flowed
> through African American homes.
>
> I am not angry that Alex Haley was "creative" in his research.
>
> I am a little concerned that another person of African decent would air
> such views so freely with the white world.
>
> Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> > Bernard,
> >
> > What do you think about the following article??
> >
> > Cheers,
> >
> > Moe.
> >
> > ==================================================================
> >
> > Date: Sun, 07 Sep 1997 09:31:17 -0400
> > Subject: THE SUNDAY TIMES: FOREIGN NEWS American TV boycotts expos of
> > Haley's Roots
> >
> > American TV boycotts expos of Haley's Roots
> >
> > by John Harlow
> > Arts Correspondent
> >
> >
> > AMERICAN television networks are boycotting
> > a BBC documentary exposing the extent to
> > which Alex Haley falsified his family
> > history in his best-selling book, Roots.
>
> At least he made an attempt. I don't know of any other African American
> that has even put up the effort to find his or her roots prior to 1900.
>
> >
> >
> > Network executives admit they are worried
> > that the programme, which will be broadcast
> > in Britain next weekend as part of the
> > Bookworm series, could cause racial tension
> > especially in the Deep South where Haley,
> > who died five years ago, is most revered.
>
> I have very hard feeling for Brits. They were as responsible for
> slavery as much as the Jews that purchased the ships that transported
> the kidnapped Africans to North America. Can you fathom the thought of
> an African country, an African King or President having to approach the
> British royalty to request permission to run their own country? I am
> referring to the end of British colonial rule. What some British
> journalist writes in his press release has as much literally impact on
> me as the words printed on toilet tissue.
>
> >
> >
> > Roots was billed as the true story of
> > Haley's family, traced back six generations
> > to a west African called Kunta Kinte who was
> > captured by slave traders in The Gambia and
> > sold to American plantation owners. It was a
> > cultural phenomenon when it appeared in 1976
>
> I was 11 in 1976.
>
> > and earned Haley 200 literary prizes,
> > the friendship of President Jimmy Carter
> > and the gratitude of black America.
> > Within a year, however, doubts started
> > surfacing.
>
> Who started doubting???? Those damn white people. Black people, none
> that I know cared. The story was told. That was all that mattered.
> That may not be Alex Haley's story yet if one considers that 60 million
> lives were lost due to slavery, I am sure it is someone's story.
>
> >
> >
> > In 1977 The Sunday Times tracked down a folk
> > historian in The Gambia who had been a
> > crucial source for Haley. The investigation
> > exposed both men as deeply unreliable. Other
> > revelations about Haley's occasionally
> > slipshod research followed.
>
> People in Gambia, with all due respect, could not tell you who was who.
> No records were kept. Of course they would not know.
>
> >
> >
> > The Bookworm programme suggests that Haley
> > not only made mistakes but deliberately
> > falsified his own records for dramatic
> > effect.
> >
>
> How has not done so? So what, black americans do not care. We are
> simply happy the story was told.
>
> > Philip Nobile, a writer who has spent years
> > cross-checking the sources in Roots, regards
> > Haley as a shameless hoaxer: "Virtually
> > every fact in the closing critical pages of
> > Roots is false.
>
> Who is this looser?? What has he contributed to telling the story??
>
> > Nobody would have challenged
> > this book if it had been classified as
> > fiction, but Haley defrauded the very people
> > he claimed he was championing."
>
> Once again, who the fu-- is he and what has he done to contribute to
> ensuring the evil wicked sins and crimes of those responsible for
> slavery were told??
>
> >
> >
> > Academics in the field of pan-African
> > studies, where Roots is an essential
> > textbook, reluctantly agree. "We have
> > accepted we must honour the spirit rather
> > than the letter of Roots, but to have it
> > systematically demolished would only play
> > into the hands of white supremicists,"
>
> Agreed.
>
> > said
> > a teacher at Tennessee University, where the
> > records of Haley's 10-year search for his
> > ancestors are stored.
> >
> > The Haley family rejects all claims against
> > the author, suggesting the evidence is
> > "trivial and malicious". But Henrik Clarke,
> > a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:
> > "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes
> > take the best we can get and sometimes we
> > exaggerate them into something a little bit
> > better than they deserve to be."
> >
>
> What a loser. If he can't win just piss on the winner. I can't state
> what a jerk this type of African American is.
>
> > ______________________________________________________
> > Copyright 1997 The Times Newspapers Limited. To
> > inquire about rights to reproduce material from
> > The Sunday Times, please visit the Syndication
> > website
> >
> >
> > ______________________________________________________
> > Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
Fyi
Switzerland gives Mali $2=2E7 million of ex-dictator's money
1=2E12 p=2Em=2E EDT (1712 GMT) September 19, 1997
BERN, Switzerland (AP) - Switzerland has given Mali $2=2E7 million, for the=
=20
first time returning assets to an African country that claimed they were =20
plundered by a former dictator=2E
The Mali funds were invested by Gen=2E Moussa Traore, who was overthrown in=
=20
a 1991 coup in the West African nation, one of the world's poorest =20
countries=2E The Swiss authorities had blocked the money since November =20
1991=2E
Mali news reports at the time asserted that Traore and his cronies had =20
stashed $1 billion in Switzerland=2E
The money returned included $2=2E2 million in deposits and $500,000 in =20
interest, the Federal Office of Police Affairs said Friday=2E
The Swiss supreme court ruled last March 5 that the money should be =20
returned, but the investments had to be converted to cash, the office =20
said=2E It did not say when the handover was completed=2E
The Congo government, meanwhile, stepped up efforts to recover assets =20
deposited in Switzerland and elsewhere by the late Zairian President =20
Mobutu Sese Seko, his family and government members=2E
**************************************
National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E
East Tower, Suite 550
Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
Internet: http://www=2Enusacc=2Eorg/
**************************************
" The problem is most of The Gambians I know do not really like people
from Senegal. I could remember The African Nation Cup footbal
tournnament orgainized in Egypt (1986)?, 99% of the Gambian population
was very happy when Senegal was eliminated by Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory
Coast)."
If any exists, why do the Gambians grudge the Senegalese or vice versa.
As pointed out the ethnic and blood ties between the countries is very
strong and as a result should really bring closer relationship among
SeneGambians.
Did Senegal perform better than The Gambia in the 1986 soccer
tournment, triggering envy of our next door neighbors among Gambians ?
Thanks
Tony
Moe:
I did post something on this issue a while back. I do not know if it
was read. But on your current posting which is a forward of a
'Black American friend' of yours, I would like you to forward this
message to him from me. In his piece he quotes and comments
as follows:
>> But Henrik Clarke,
> > a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:
> > "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes
> > take the best we can get and sometimes we
> > exaggerate them into something a little bit
> > better than they deserve to be."
His comment:
> What a loser. If he can't win just piss on the winner. I can't state
> what a jerk this type of African American is.
+++++++++++++++
First, the 'jerk' your Black American friend is referring to is none other
than Professor John Henrik Clarke. He is one of the most eminent
scholars on African and African-American and African-Caribbean
History. An elder (over 80 years I believe) began teaching African
History on the street corners of Harlem at a time when your friend's
mother was either not yet born or was still in diapers!
The record of Prof. Clarke can best be guaged by the number of
prominent African-American scholars, scientists, and department
heads, politicians, etc... who have been schooled by him. If we were
to begin listing these, it would certainly be a Who's Who list. Among
the most renown is one Malcolm X to whom Clarke was once his
advisor. Prof. Clarke has influenced two generations of African-
Americans as well as Afrricans worldwide with his researches and
lectures on the pan-African struggle.
The mark of a good scholar is to speak the truth without fear or favor.
The mark of a great scholar is to influence a whole generation of
scholars to follow in your footsteps. This is the legacy of
John Henrik Clarke, Professor Emeritus. Now blinded by age and
the many hours of reading and researching, he has donated his
entire library to the Atlanta University Center. Tell your friend to
go to the Woodruff Library in the A.U.C. center (I assume he lives
in Atlanta like you). In the ground floor, the books in the entire
African-American library in this section were once his! Yea I know
he will find literally thousands of books, but he needs to delve in
all those works before calling anybody a 'jerk'!!!
A recently published work of Clarke's would also be a good starting
point for him. The book is called: "Notes for an African World
Revolution - Africans at the Crossroads" by John Henrik Clarke.
It is a 450 page work that will keep him occupied for a while.
Another book he should read is: "Our Story - A Handbook of
African American and Contemporary Issues" Edited by Akyaaba
Addai-Sebo and Ansei Wong. Clarke contributed to this work
with sevral articles: African Resistance and Colonial Domination:
The Africans in the Americas; Pan-Africanism and the Future of
the African Family; Africans in the New World: Their Contribution
to Science, Invention and Technology.
Finally I leave your 'jackass' friend with these words of Professor
John Henrik Clarke:
If we have to change tomorrow, we are going to have to look back
inorder to look forward. We will have to look back with some courage,
warm our hands on the revolutionary fires of those who came before
us and understand that we have within ourselves, nationally and
internationally, the ability to regain what we have lost and to build
a new humanity for ourselves, first and foremost, and for the whole
world ultimately. To do this we must extend the concept of
Pan-Africanism beyond its original base to a concept of a world
union of all African people, the African in Africa, the African in the
Caribbean, the African in South America, the African in the Pacific
Islands and, especially, the African throughout the world who has
yet to realise that he or she is African too."
LatJor
If 2.2 million dollars was returned to Mali and Mali claims
over a billion dollars was stashed away, then where are the
other hundreds of millions of dollars?
LatJor
Ebrima Kah has bee added to the list. Please send a brief
intro. to the list. Our address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Welcome to gambia-l
LatJor
Latjor,
Cool it down prof...there was no harm intended. I just thought that it
would be interesting to see the reaction of the typical "black American" to
this article. I am sure he would be glad to read your piece. In fact, he
asked me to forward him any responses to his message. So pull up your
sleeves and prepare for war... just kidding!
Anyway, I have forwarded your message to him.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
As far as i am concerned, the topic about SeneGambia
confederation is very actual. There is a need to discuss widely about
it.
It's a great initiative from both governments to start trading.
I hope that the new economic policy will end up to a political one;
which according to me will be more important and also for the
benefit of the populations.
I mean that, refering to their common cultural and social
background, they have to settle their difference with a more concrete
political agreement. That will as matter as fact, bring a big hope
and a real solution to the peace process in Casamance.
for me, SeneGambia has to be an answer to the imperialists that
they'd been mistaking about the will of our people to come together
for good.
To make it successful, they have to overcome the handicap caused
by the colonisation heritage (borrowing languages:french & english)
Regards
Chakys.
This is a forwarded message. Can anyone help.
Thanks.
Moe
>
> Hi Netters,
> Can anyone out there help me with the full address of
> The Institute for Continuing Education in the Gambia? Please respond to
> my e-mail address. Thanks.
> James Cole
> Department of Agricultural Engineering,
> Technical University of Nova Scotia,
> Halifax, Canada.
>
Extremely interesting piece by Soyinka...
Posting this piece does NOT imply any sympathy towards the AFRC hoodlums.
Femi
----------
On the human factor, the faces of despair and the slow death of civil
society restrain us from dubbing this past year - Nigeria's season of high
comedy. For if indeed a few Nigerians do survive the brutal consequences
of the Sanni Abacha regime on their daily existence, this same agent of
our national catastrophe is resolved to ensure that, in their turn, the
survivors simply die laughing.
How else, in the name of all that is rational, are we to understand the
intervention of the Abacha regime on the side of democratic forces in
neighbouring Sierra Leone? What else are we to make of such a gambit?
Deprived of a hard-won democracy by a bund of military thugs who had, of
course, takne their cure from the Nigerian example in serial treachery,
the people of Sierra Leone took to the streets, embarked on protest
strikes, denouncing - just as Nigerians have done - the violent robbery of
their fundamental right of political choice. Lo and behold, Sanni Abacha
despatches his troops to Sierra Leone to reinforce the clamour of the
people, and restore their democratic choice.
That adventure ended, as we all know, in complete disaster. The Nigerian
soldiers were not inclined to lay down their lives outside their national
borders for a value of which they had been deprived at home. THey read
the joke aright, but declined to die laughing. That is the true story of
the Nigerian debacle in Sierra Leone, the true story of the humiliation of
Nigeria whose bloated military might has led the Abacha regime to pereen
himself as the power broker of a complex continent.
But Sanni Abacha has not given up. Having failed militarily, his junta
now leads a diplomatic offensive, determined to bring its military progeny
to heel. Last month, as the current Chairman of the regional
organisation, ECOWAS, Sanni Abacha presided with a straight face, with no
sense of the ridiculous, over a meeting with other ECOWAS heads of states
on this very crisis in Sierra Leone. Their deliberations ended with a
ringing call, not only to African governments but to the entire world to
isolate the Sierra Leone junta, impose every possible sanction and deny it
place or recognition among the caucuses of nations anywhere in the world.
The most bruatl surviving regime on the continent of Africa, one that has
kept a democratically elected president of its own nation under lock and
key for nearly three years now poses as the flagbearer for democracy in a
neighbouring country. No wonder Nigerians do not know today which death
to choose - death by random slaughter or death by laughter?
Thanks to this cynical role which, it would appear, is taken in all
seriousness by a sector of the policy-makers of the US government, a
process of sanitisation of the Abacha regime has begun. It is one that we
have studied over the past months, first in disbelief and now with shock
and amazement. And how is this revisionist exercise further rationalised?
Of all the ploys employed by any regime on the continent in order to make
the rest of the world supine collaborators in an anti-democratic
enterprise, none is more unctuous, more self-serving and insolently
deceitful than the repetitious noise that goes by the name "transition
programme to democracy", of which successive military regimes have become
adept practitioners.
The Nigerian case, which now appears to have begun to garner converts with
US foreign policy departments, is singularly repulsive, considering how
many years of the life of a young nation its "transition to democracy"
have squandered, how the military code of social alienation, brutality and
non-accountability has destroyed the fabric of civil society. Over and
over again, the transition-to-democracy programme of the military has
proved a circular route that arrives nowhere soon or nowhere at all,
leaving in its waker only anguish, social pauperization and unspeakable
crimes against humanity.
We shall not catalogue these crimes, they have been attested to and reams
and reams of paper have been expended in presenting these crimes to the
world. There are no more surprises. THe Commonwealth Human Rights
Commission, Human RIghts Africa, the United Nations' Special COmmission,
the Joint Assembly of the European Union and the African-Carribean-Pacific
Organisation - all have documented and denounced these dismal actualities.
Abacha's military regime continues to defy the opinion of the world,
ignore the specified demands of every international organisation to which
the nation belongs, and breach the very protocols to which it is a
signatory.
Does anyone still pretend ignorance of the fate of a long-suffering
people, the Ogoni, whos soil is cursed with the burden of petroleum, the
nation's sole resource, and who have remained at the forefront of a
one-sided war of attrition, a war that has seen hundreds butchered in cold
blood, their women raped and places of worship desecrated, while thousands
remain displaced from their ancestral lands? Or that grisly spectacle,
the last act of which has yet to be written, when the Ogoni yielded up
nine of their leaders to the hangman, includind the noted writer Ken
Saro-WIwa, advertising to the entire world in blatant style what we have
always proclaimed - that Nigeria has become a land where what prevails is
not the rule of law, but the law of misrule!
In the background of our minds, let us place the transition to democracy
of South Africa - from Apartheid rule to a people's democracy. As I have
stated elsewhere, the gulf that existed between Apartheid mentality and
the democratic claims of the African majority must be measured in aeions
of light years in comparison to the contrived distance between the
military and its captive populace in other parts of Africa. Yet how long
did it take South Africa to establish and implement a programme of
tranisting to democracy in that former bastion of bigotry, racism and
collective phobia? Let the answer to this be objective addressed by all
honest governments, lobbyists and policy advisers!
I invite yet again the Honourable Willian Jefferson, Roy Innis, the once
unabashed champion of the butcher Idi Amin Dada, Carole Mosley-Brown and
their allies to ponder this legitimate comparison, sincerely, and with the
memory of their own ancestors in the founding of this nation. I invite
them to recall the glorious history of the Civil Liberties struggle in
this country and its triumph over the forces of repression and
dehumanisation. It is not the colour of the skin that defines the status
of victim and violator, but the will to dominance of one sector over
another, within the shared community of existence.
We have learnt to cope with various labelling of our just position - among
them such expressions as "naive", "utopian", "unrealistic." No one
however has had the temerity to suggest the word "unjust," and that
contents us. Obviously there are those in this world of ours for whom
Abacha's transition-to-democracy programme constitute Nigeria's enduring
reality. Let those who will, continue to wallow in the quagmire of these
new rounds of familiar manipulations. We see the future clearly, and it
is based on a non-utopian understanding of reality. Our reality of today,
of tomorrow and for all future is inextricably bound up with the date,
June 12, 1993, and the choice that the nation made on that day. We have a
responsibility, as committed democrats, to reject all palliatives, all
substitutes, until the nation has undergone the prescribed consequences of
that choice, for goo or ill.
We have this message for the world: there is just one solution to the
Nigerian crisis: pressure Abacha to release all the hostages that he has
seized to shore up his claims on power, especially the peoples'
President-elect, Moshood Abiola. Let the President-elect preside over a
government of National Unity that will institute a genuine programme of
transition to an enduring democracy, genuine because it will have been
founded on a people's choice, and the exercise of free participation.
Abacha's transition to democracy programme is not, has never been on
course. It is a deception and a curse.
The isolation of the Abacha regime must therefore remain intact.
Sanctions mus be stiffened and enforced. Plain reason and justice demand
that Abacha be made to swallow the same does of medicine that he has
prescribed for the renegade regime of Sierra Leone. ANy other course is a
travesty, a scandalous conversion of Abacha's deadly farce into a new code
of ethics by which evil regimes gain recognition and acceptance by the
community of nations. This is not a bequest that befits a new millenium.
After the Falklands war, President George Bush recounted a telephone
exchange between him and the "Iron Lady", Margaret Thatcher, the content
of which was indeed confirmed by the Iron Lady herself. Alarmed by what
appeared to her to be vacillations in the US government position over the
conflict between Britain and Argentina, she had only this message for the
US President: "Don't wobble now, George!"
We have only that message for today's US government, and it is a message
that we transmit from the depths of a nation's anguish, but also from her
resolve to end the nightmare of a vicious tyranny: "Don't wobble now,
Bill!"
=====================================================================
Moe:
I have no problems with what the fellow was saying. I just think
that if you are going to use words like, 'jerk' and 'fu--' as he
so liberally does, then you had better know to whom you are
directing it on. Apparently he has no clue who Prof. Clarke is,
one of the premier historians African-Americans have produced
this century. How dare him! You are quite right I am fuming mad,
and, n!o his is not the 'typical African-American reaction'. At
least not the ones I've mingled with. His ignorance is his and
his alone.
As the wolof saying goes: Bala nga todj gemini sama, xamal lu
moo wolis njeka : Before you crush the jaw of the herdsman,
first know the tune he is whistling.
Your brother,
LatJor
Hi Folks,
i just ran across this Web site while i was browsing. i found it really
cool so i'm sending it out for your info.
the service enables you to send faxes over the Internet and has a home page
located at:
http://www-usa.tpc.int/tpc_home.html
unfortunately, The Gambia is not included in the areas covered, so we can
look at this as an opportunity to get us connected (it's a cooperative
system), or brood and moan some more. please take a good look at the
coverage list, as well as instructions (they seem straightforward), and see
if you find it of use.
have a great weekend!
Katim
Latjor,
I hope you have cooled off by now, bro. Man...you were fuming! :-))).
Here goes a response to your last message.
Moe
>
>
> Moe'
>
> I really appreciate the response you sent me from the brother or Sister
> from Gambia. It was very very interesting and I regretfully admit, very
> true, even the part of I being a "Jackass". Yet, understand many of
> the great men whom I emulate were also complimented with such praise.
> Former Mayor of Detroit Coleman Young (whom freely told pacified Negroes
> and whites alike "where to get off"), The Honorable Louis Farrakahn
> (scorned by all but a true leader none the less), and the list goes on
> thank-you.
>
> Yet, Please inform LatJor that I will always respect his/her opinion.
> Yet, I ask to reserve the right to disagree. Please See below.
>
> Modou Jallow wrote:
>
> > Bernard,
> > Below is a forwarded response of your reply to the Alex Haley's
> > message.
> > The rather unpleasant respose was sent by a member of the Gambia
> > mailing
> > list. I apologize for any name calling that was used.
> >
> > ----Read on ------
> >
> > > From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
> > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> > <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> > > Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]
> > > In-Reply-To: <9709191825.AA58358@st6000.sct.edu>
> > > Mime-Version: 1.0
> > > Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
> > > X-To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
> > <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> > > X-Sender: gndow@acc5
> > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
> > >
> > > Moe:
> > > I did post something on this issue a while back. I do not know if it
> >
> > > was read. But on your current posting which is a forward of a
> > > 'Black American friend' of yours, I would like you to forward this
> > > message to him from me. In his piece he quotes and comments
> > > as follows:
> > >
> > > >> But Henrik Clarke,
> > > > > a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:
> > > > > "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes
> > > > > take the best we can get and sometimes we
> > > > > exaggerate them into something a little bit
> > > > > better than they deserve to be."
> > >
> > > His comment:
> > > > What a loser. If he can't win just piss on the winner. I can't
> > state
> > > > what a jerk this type of African American is.
> > > +++++++++++++++
> > >
> > > First, the 'jerk' your Black American friend is referring to is none
> > other
> > > than Professor John Henrik Clarke. He is one of the most eminent
> > > scholars on African and African-American and African-Caribbean
> > > History. An elder (over 80 years I believe) began teaching African
> > > History on the street corners of Harlem at a time when your friend's
> >
> > > mother was either not yet born or was still in diapers!
>
> I respect that and never will I belittle such accomplishments, Yet at
> the same time am I required to agree with ones views due to the number
> of years on has lectured on African, African-American, and
> African-Caribbean History?
>
> > > The record of Prof. Clarke can best be guaged by the number of
> > > prominent African-American scholars, scientists, and department
> > > heads, politicians, etc... who have been schooled by him. If we were
> >
> > > to begin listing these, it would certainly be a Who's Who list.
> > Among
> > > the most renown is one Malcolm X to whom Clarke was once his
> > > advisor.
>
> In reading the Autobiography of Malcom Little (Malcomn X). I did not
> read of Professor John Henrik Clark. are you sure of this fact?? Where
> is it documented. Can it be supported?
>
> > Prof. Clarke has influenced two generations of African-
> > > Americans as well as Afrricans worldwide with his researches and
> > > lectures on the pan-African struggle.
>
> I respect that and surely I am a beneficiary of his efforts.
>
> > > The mark of a good scholar is to speak the truth without fear or
> > favor.
>
> We must not confuse "truth" with "opinion"...
>
> > > The mark of a great scholar is to influence a whole generation of
> > > scholars to follow in your footsteps. This is the legacy of
> > > John Henrik Clarke, Professor Emeritus. Now blinded by age and
> > > the many hours of reading and researching, he has donated his
> > > entire library to the Atlanta University Center.
>
> The students of that great institution are truly blessed due to this
> person's generosity..... During my collegiate journey at Troy State
> University, Such material was purposely not available for of course, it
> was a White institution; for how else would they keep me in bondage
> without chains. They would have to keep me ignorant of ones own self,
> culture, and history...I am surely indebted to this man. Maybe a "Jerk"
> is inappropriate. Yet, my brother or sister. Try to understand my
> anger and hatred. There were two types of slaves upon the plantations
> of North America. The field ****** and the House ******. Today we
> still have many House ******s among us. And they belittle the efforts
> of the Field Ni----, like myself at every turn in order to gain favor
> with those they perceive with the ability to increase the quality of
> their lives. I hate these bastards with every fiber of my existence. I
> grew angry when I "perceived" what I thought was a "House ******" at
> the Devils work.
>
> > Tell your friend to
> > > go to the Woodruff Library in the A.U.C. center (I assume he lives
> > > in Atlanta like you).
>
> I do....
>
> > In the ground floor, the books in the entire
> > > African-American library in this section were once his! Yea I know
> > > he will find literally thousands of books, but he needs to delve in
> > > all those works before calling anybody a 'jerk'!!!
>
> Wow, thank you for opening my eyes and increasing my knowledge....I am
> greatly indebted to this great man.
>
> > > A recently published work of Clarke's would also be a good starting
> > > point for him. The book is called: "Notes for an African World
> > > Revolution - Africans at the Crossroads" by John Henrik Clarke.
> > > It is a 450 page work that will keep him occupied for a while.
>
> I will surely acquire it after I finish reading "Night of fire". I am
> only pages away from finishing "Night of Fire" the story to Toussaint
> L'Ouverture....I am sure LatJour has already read this book, it is the
> book of a great African Slave, Haitian general, Liberator, (1743-1803)
> By the way...have he/she read the book he/her is referring me to??
>
> > > Another book he should read is: "Our Story - A Handbook of
> > > African American and Contemporary Issues" Edited by Akyaaba
> > > Addai-Sebo and Ansei Wong. Clarke contributed to this work
> > > with sevral articles: African Resistance and Colonial Domination:
> > > The Africans in the Americas; Pan-Africanism and the Future of
> > > the African Family; Africans in the New World: Their Contribution
> > > to Science, Invention and Technology.
>
> I will surely acquire this material, yet promise me I am not
> communicating with a hypocrite. Promise me you have read the material
> yourself.
>
> > >
> > > Finally I leave your 'jackass' friend with these words of Professor
> > > John Henrik Clarke:
> > >
> > > If we have to change tomorrow, we are going to have to look back
> > > inorder to look forward. We will have to look back with some
> > courage,
> > > warm our hands on the revolutionary fires of those who came before
> > > us and understand that we have within ourselves, nationally and
> > > internationally, the ability to regain what we have lost and to
> > build
> > > a new humanity for ourselves, first and foremost, and for the whole
> > > world ultimately. To do this we must extend the concept of
> > > Pan-Africanism beyond its original base to a concept of a world
> > > union of all African people, the African in Africa, the African in
> > the
> > > Caribbean, the African in South America, the African in the Pacific
> > > Islands and, especially, the African throughout the world who has
> > > yet to realise that he or she is African too."
> > >
>
> This could be better used by the Rwandans and other Africans that are
> currently engaged in genocide of the African people.
>
> I have a sister whom is a professor at the University of California,
> Santa Barbara. She has not contributed anything to our immediate family
> to help the family increase its wealth as a family in order to grow
> stronger there by not having to depend on the US government, The Jews,
> the Italians, or anyone else. She has not contributed to the Black race
> as a whole for she has not shed one tear, one drop of blood, or an ounce
> of sweat while putting effort towards a our people's struggle. Yet, she
> has joined the Slave master's Wives in their struggle by joining an
> organization call NOW. (National Organization for Women), she does help
> support the Jews by paying rent payments to them on a monthly basis with
> nothing to show for it but a "thank-you receipt" at the end of each
> month. And she does support the United States Government by borrowing
> over $200,000 in student loans, only to spend the rest of her life
> paying this evil empire principle plus interest. We inside my family
> joking refer to her as an educated fool. I am getting the impression
> Mohammad that your friend is some what the same type of person.
>
> Bernard
>
> > >
> > > LatJor
> > >
>
>
Latjor, you wrote:
> Moe:
> I have no problems with what the fellow was saying. I just think
> that if you are going to use words like, 'jerk' and 'fu--' as he
> so liberally does, then you had better know to whom you are
> directing it on. Apparently he has no clue who Prof. Clarke is,
> one of the premier historians African-Americans have produced
> this century. How dare him! You are quite right I am fuming mad,
> and, n!o his is not the 'typical African-American reaction'. At
> least not the ones I've mingled with. His ignorance is his and
> his alone.
> As the wolof saying goes: Bala nga todj gemini sama, xamal lu
> moo wolis njeka : Before you crush the jaw of the herdsman,
> first know the tune he is whistling.
>
> Your brother,
> LatJor
I hear you and understand very well why you had to get off like that. If I
did not know you, I would have been very surprised with your response.
Thanks for the response.
About the wollof saying though, I do not get it...can you translate it in
Fulla...my wollof is rather weak (smile).
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
DAKAR, Sept 19 (Reuter) - A government soldier was killed and seven other=
s wounded in a rebel ambush on Friday in Senegal's separatist Casamance p=
rovince, local officials said. =
They said the attack took place near the village of Karamacounda, 20 km (=
12 miles) from the provincial capital Ziguinchor and close to the border =
with Guinea-Bissau. =
Ziguinchor residents reported a heavy exchange of fire from the area but =
there was no immediate word on casualties on the rebel side. =
=0D
Karamacounda is not far from the area where 25 soldiers were killed by gu=
errillas on August 19, marking a sharp escalation in the rebel campaign t=
=0D
President Abdou Diouf said he remained open to negotiations but ruled out=
independence for Senegal's southern tourist and farming province of Casa=
mance. =
``If the army asks for greater means it will get them. I am prepared to h=
old negotiations but giving up even the smallest piece of national territ=
ory is out of the question,'' he told a news conference. =
Rebels of the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance took up arms in =
the former French colony to fight for autonomy, saying their province had=
been neglected by the Dakar government. =
Tourism officials insist that tour bookings for the season beginning next=
month have not been affected as resorts popular with French tourists rem=
ain untouched by violence. =
Four soldiers were killed and two wounded a week ago in an ambush against=
government troops trying to maintain border security after the August 19=
attack. =
19:08 09-19-97
In a message dated 97-09-19 17:02:32 EDT, you write:
<< If 2.2 million dollars was returned to Mali and Mali claims
over a billion dollars was stashed away, then where are the
other hundreds of millions of dollars?
LatJor >>
GL,
I think it is unfair that swiss bank is willing to return millions to Jews,
and it is not m0ving at the same speed for african countries.
This might also be the fact that the Jews are back by the powerful US
government, whilst the africans have no allies.
Is it not time for AFRICAN LEADERS TO WAKE UP AND STOP LAUNDERING OUR
NATIONAL WEALTH.
MJ
GAMBIA L,
CAN YOU KINDLY ADD HOUSAINOU WAGGEH TO THE LIST, HIS E-MAIL ADDRESS IS
HOUS@AOL.COM
------------------------------
As I stated before, can we afford to take a wait and see
attitude? Should we not take a more proactive stance?
Does anyone know what gambia's official stance/policy is on
this matter.
When guns start to blaze, political boundaries are hardly
respected.
LatJor
Housainou Waggeh has been added to the list. Welcome to
gambia-l and please send a brief introduction about
yourself to the group. Our address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
LatJor
Moe:
Let me first apologize to the rest of the folks for using what
could be perceived as name calling. The word I used in referring
to your friend was 'jackass', a word I borrowed from Dr. Yusef
Ben Jochannan (Doc. Ben). He often used the term during his
lectures when referring to Black folks who disrespect their
elders! Again my apologies.
As for the Fula translation of the proverbs, it is your job to
school me on your mother tongue.I will patiently wait for the
formal lessons to begin. I am very serious. There is much to be
learnt from the Fula. Perhaps we could begin with material
already available on Fula culture and language. Are you
familiar with the works of Amadou Hampate Ba? I would be
very interested in initiating a discourse on the work: Kaidara.
It goes to the very heart of traditional Fula cosmogony.
Now to respond to your Black American friend's feedback. By the
way why don't you invite him to join our 'Bantaba'?
+++++
> I respect that and never will I belittle such accomplishments, Yet at
> the same time am I required to agree with ones views due to the number
> of years on has lectured on African, African-American, and
> African-Caribbean History?
No. Absolutely not. That was not the issue. Tthe point was becaue
you did not know who made the comment and the complete context
in which the comment was made, you should have first (while still
disagreeing with him)enquired or researched about him and his
positions before calling him a 'jerk'! This is why I gave you a
Wisdom Teaching (proverb) to reflect and meditate on. Here is
another mental pill for you: su xam don jiitu, recu du am: had
knowledge been leading, there would be no regrets.
> In reading the Autobiography of Malcom Little (Malcomn X). I did not
> read of Professor John Henrik Clark. are you sure of this fact?? Where
> is it documented. Can it be supported?
A fair question. I presume the book you are referring to is
'The Autobiography of Malcolm X' by Alex Hailey? There is a
substantial amount of information about the life of Malcolm X
that is not in the book. Does this mean that just because
these are not in the book, therefore they did not occur? The
time frame I am referring to is after Malcolm X left the Nation
of Islam to found the Organization of Afro-American Unity
(O.A.A.U). Dr. Yusef Ben Jochannan whom I mentioned earlier was
also an advisor to Malcolm. You will not find this in the book!
Actually I obtained this information from the horse's mouth.
While I understand the current difficulty for you to verify
this, with the current frail nature of Clarke, there are several
of his and Doc. Ben's lecture that are on tape where they talk
about Malcolm.
> During my collegiate journey at Troy State
> University, Such material was purposely not available for of course, it
> was a White institution; for how else would they keep me in bondage
> without chains. They would have to keep me ignorant of ones own self,
> culture, and history...
You knew all this and still went to Troy State University??? O.k.
How many Black students were at Troy State University when you
were there? I did my undergraduate studies at Wabash College in
Crawfordsville, Indiana with a Black student population of approx.
24 students during my time. 10 years earlier, the Black students
there protested and demanded the inclusion and creation of a Black
Studies Program. Although a Black Studies Program was not created,
they did win the battle to create a Cultural Center along with
the inclusion of an African American History course.
As a matter of fact, the center was named the Malcolm X Institute
of Black Studies.
Did you and your Black collegues fight to establish the same.
Rather than blame the absence of information on and about Black
people on Whites, it was your historical duty to struggle to
obtain this information. The more we blame Whites, the more we
empower them!
I had a similar problem at Wabash, but rather than moan and groan
and do nothing about it, I developed my own courses as independent
studies courses. I designed my own course on African Philosophy
which was approved by the department Chair (He had no choice!);
African Theater (the works of Soyinka). Of course I read more
books and submitted more papers on each of these classes than
what the other student were required of. But it was my CHOICE! It
was the price I had to pay to obtain what I wanted to study and
know. Why did you not do the same? We at the Institute also
invited as many scholars and activists to lecture at the campus
as our budget allowed. In addition, we made trips all across
the state of Indiana to other campuses where there was a lecture
being given by a scholar or activist.
During my time, I became the librarian of the center, and
literally read every single book on the shelves. Please double
check with Mr. Turner who is the Director of the center. I was
hungry for information about my people that that I could not
obtain in Africa! You see information was and still is colonized
by the West. But gradually we are freeing our Minds.
One of my tasks was to also document every single information
available on Malcolm X. These included the FBI files on
microfiche about Malcolm which were declassified AFTER Hailey
wrote 'The Autobiography of Malcolm X'. Without boasting, I know
that the Institute has more information on Malcolm X than any
other institution in the Mid-West! We made sure of that!
Feel free to visit it one day.
>I grew angry when I "perceived" what I thought was a "House ******" at
> the Devils work.
Perceptions can be misleading at times! The concept of the
"House Negro" and the "Field Negro" was one of the most dramatic
and effective forms of speech that Brother Malcolm utilized in
his speeches and was immortalized in his 'Message to the
Grassroots' speech. However, the whole dynamics of slavery
cannot be framed in the simplistic manner that he dipicted it.
Perhaps we will have occassion to discuss it
at a future date.
> I will surely acquire it after I finish reading "Night of fire". I am
> only pages away from finishing "Night of Fire" the story to Toussaint
> L'Ouverture....I am sure LatJour has already read this book, it is the
> book of a great African Slave, Haitian general, Liberator, (1743-1803)
General Toussaint would turn in his grave if he knew that you
referred to him as an African Slave. A slave is one who accepts
his servitude. Surely a man leading a revolution against slavery
cannot be regarded as a slave. While you are reading about the
Haitian Revolution, pay close attention to an African
'juju man' from Ashantiland called Boukman. Then study Nat Tuner
and note the presence of a certain Boukman who was brought to
Virginia from Haiti!
> By the way...have he/she read the book he/her is referring me to??
It is a He - LatJor.
I never refer people to a book or books I have not read and or
possess. If you look at the time difference between when Moe
posted your mail to gambia-l and the time I responded, as well
as the details I provided on these works, you will realize that
they must have been very close to me at the time or in my head!
> I will surely acquire this material, yet promise me I am not
> communicating with a hypocrite. Promise me you have read the material
> yourself.
The typical political rhetoric of a member of the Nation of Islam.
No offence here. Just making an observation based on my
experiences and contact with members of the Nation, several of
whom are my friends. Are you a member (or former member)?
As stated above I do not refer people to books I know nothing about.
> This could be better used by the Rwandans and other Africans that are
> currently engaged in genocide of the African people.
Yes indeed. In addition to hot-tempered, short-sighted militant
young men whom you will find at the forefront of many of the
genocidal wars on our people, from Rwanda to Techwood, Atlanta!
> We inside my family
> joking refer to her as an educated fool. I am getting the impression
> Mohammad that your friend is some what the same type of person.
What was the word Doc. Ben used again?
By the way, the collection at the Woodruff library I was
referring to is called: The John Henrik Clarke Collection.
Here is another work of his to put on your shopping list:
New Dimensions in African History: The London lectures of
Dr. Yosef ben-Jochannan and Dr. John Henrik Clarke.
Happy readings, my brother.
LatJor
------------------------------
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 15-Sep-97 ***
Title: DEVELOPMENT: South Battles The Currents Of Globalisation /RELATE/
By Ramesh Jaura
ATTN EDITORS: Please relate the following item to 'DEVELOPMENT:
Growth of World Economy Slows Down' moved from Geneva earlier
BONN, Sep 15 (IPS) - Developing nations hit by the effects of
trade globalisation, should pursue policies suited to their own
economic conditions and boost South-South cooperation -- and not
slip into helpless resignation in the face of Northern trading
muscle.
Speaking in Bonn, Monday, Detlef Kotte, co-editor of the UNCTAD
Trade and Development Report 1997, rejected the notion that the
rise of globalisation was denying policy makers in the South the
freedom to pursue their own development objectives.
In fact, the pursuit of development objectives is now as
important as ever, says the U.N. trade and development agency
report, as ''growth and income distribution both depend on how
profits are managed''.
Kotte, a German economist at UNCTAD's globalisation and
development strategies division, urged Southern nations to
carefully phase their integration into the world economy -- and
not adopt the 'big bang' approach widely practised by some in
recent years.
The process of liberalisation should be tailored to the strength
of the economy concerned, as well as that of the country's
institutions, he told a briefing convened by the United Nations
Information Centre here.
Government policies devised to manage integration into the world
economy can also ensure that rapid growth comes in tandem with the
distribution of wealth to a wider sector of society, said Kotte.
Turning to some success stories, Kotte said developing nations in
Asia, Africa and Latin America could learn ''some lessons'' from
Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan, the so-called 'first-tier' East
Asian economies.
In most of these countries, says the report, policies designed to
provide incentives to private firms to retain profits and invest
them in new equipment, capacity and jobs have been critical
ensuring that increased profits foster increased investment.
Efforts to close off 'unproductive' saving and investment
channels and discouraging luxury consumption have been key
elements of the Tiger nations' economic policies. 'Luxury'
consumption, even by the relative standards of poor nations, rests
heavily on imported goods, which besides emphasising consumption
over savings, puts a balance of payments squeeze on savings,
investment and growth.
However it was ''not clear'' to the authors of the report that
the Tiger nations' experience can be replicated under the kind of
full-scale trade liberalisation required by the present systems,
particularly if carried out at a time of liberalisation in global
finance.
Although Asia registered the highest growth rate (6.9 percent) of
any region even this expansion was reduced by a weakening of
exports, says the report, drafted before the current chaos on the
Asian capital markets.
UNCTAD sees a fundamental difference between the way export
promotion policies and full-scale import liberalisation affect
different countries. The North is better placed to exploit
'dynamic' comparative advantages such as know-how, its ability to
develop infant industries.
The North is also able to better take advantage of 'static'
advantages, such as its existing economic leading edge over the
South, while the developing nations' dependence on advantages such
as labour and raw commodities is qualified by the fact that the
value and usability of these resources is set by others.
''There can be little doubt that such a process (of boosting
exports while liberalising imports) depends crucially on
investment,'' the report maintains, and the role of governments in
bringing in this capital was much greater in the East Asian
success than is typically assumed in the ''conventional'' approach
to trade-led economic liberalisation.
The report considers it important that efforts to manage emerging
inequalities be included at the outset when designing development
strategies, as was successfully done in some, though not in all,
newly industrialising East Asian countries.
According to the report, turning higher profits into general
improvements in standards of living hinges on the creative energy
of entrepreneurs.
But it also regretted that the 'animal spirits' of the
entrepreneurial class are not necessarily focused on creating new
and productive assets. Instead they are often buying into second-
hand assets with an eye on large speculative gains.
In this world, finance has been gaining an upper hand over
industry, and the get-rich-quick 'rentiers', as the eminent
British economist John Maynard Keynes once called them, are
gaining the edge over investors, said Kotte.
The rich have gained everywhere, and not only in comparison to
the poorest sections of society. In fact, the 'hollowing out' of
the middle class has become a prominent feature of changes in
income distribution in many countries.
The tenor of the report lent qualified support to a number of
NGOs and independent groups who are increasingly critical of the
force put behind globalisation by governments wedded to neo-
liberal economic theory.
Increased competition does not automatically translate into
faster growth and development, nor do growth and development
spontaneously reduce inequality, the UNCTAD study maintains.
''The reality is that there are factors influencing their change
way beyond (African and other poor trading nations') their
control, such as commodity prices,'' Andrew Simms of the aid NGO
and policy lobbyists Christian Aid.
In 1994 and 1995, trade in merchandise grew three or four times
faster than production and did not improve in 1996, a situation
that is linked to a further weakening of raw material prices this
year, said the UNCTAD report.
''Strategies are needed which understand and accept that if
Africa is going to be self-reliant, then the hurdles before Africa
pulling itself up by its bootstraps, like international trade
rules and the debt crisis, need intervention beyond mystical
market forces.''
Last week the reverend Konrad Raiser, General Secretary of the
World Council of Churches (WCC) warned that the globalisation of
economic markets was seriously harming the common good,
environmental sustainability and democracy.
Raiser told the WCC central committee in Geneva that
globalisation was being promoted as ''unquestioned truth'' by such
institutions as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank
and the World Trade Organisation.
But he added that while the ecumenical movement must resist
globalisation as an ideological and political project it could not
easily opt out of the ''historical dynamic and ambiguities of
global interdependence''.
In Africa UNCTAD cites an improvement in governability, sustained
prices of raw materials, favourable weather conditions and the
pacification of several internal conflicts.
However the UNCTAD report warned that continued recovery in
Africa depends on an additional factor: the expansion of non-
traditional exports in order to obtain revenues for financing the
imports necessary for investment. (END/IPS/RAJ/PC/DDS/RJ/97)
Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/
Title: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economy Slows Down
By Gustavo Capdevila
GENEVA, Sep 15 (IPS) - The world economy is growing slower than
necessary, while social and economic inequalities between and
within countries are increasing, says a U.N. Conference on Trade
and Development (UNCTAD) report released Monday.
The slow pace of economic growth makes a significant reduction
of poverty in the developing South and unemployment in the North
difficult, states the 1997 Report on Trade and Development.
According to the document, since 1990 the global economy has
grown at a slower pace than last decade's, a trend that is
expected to continue.
On the international trade front, imbalances similar to those
seen in the 1980s were once again observed, UNCTAD points out. In
1994 and 1995, trade in merchandise grew three or four times
faster than production - a difference that was greatly reduced in
1996.
That recent trend in trade, which could remain steady over the
next few years, has been linked to a weakening of the prices of
raw materials in 1996, especially those of interest to developing
countries, the report adds.
In terms of performance by region, UNCTAD points to a recovery
based on a number of factors in Africa. It cites an improvement in
governability, sustained prices of raw materials, favourable
weather conditions and the pacification of several internal
conflicts.
But the agency warns that continued recovery in Africa depends
on an additional factor: the expansion of non-traditional exports
in order to obtain revenues for financing the imports necessary
for investment.
In 1996, Africa showed 3.9 percent growth, which included
several of the region's least developed countries - a trend
projected to continue this year.
In Latin America, which recovered from the ''tequila effect''
triggered by the late 1994 crash of the Mexican peso, growth in
1996 amounted to a modest 3.3 percent. But production is expected
to rise in 1997.
Recovery in Argentina - the country hardest hit by the tequila
effect - and Mexico, and strong steady growth in Chile contributed
to the overall recuperation of the region.
Many Latin American countries are facing serious politicial
dilemmas due to the need to simultaneously achieve growth and
price stability. UNCTAD points out that getting inflation under
control largely depended on stabilisation of the nominal exchange
rate, while growth, even the most modest, was often linked to an
increase in a country's current accounts deficit.
Although Asia registered the highest growth rate - 6.9 percent -
of any region, expansion was reduced by a weakening of exports,
says the report, which did not mention recent monetary
fluctuations in several countries in the area.
UNCTAD predicts few changes for the region this year, but warns
that restrictive measures designed to safeguard the exterior
equilibrium in several countries has introduced uncertainty in the
short-term regional outlook. The report says that overall, many
developing nations enjoyed improved economic results but it adds
that it is still unclear as to whether growth will be more steady
in the future.
Referring to the possibility of a repeat of the Mexican crisis,
UCTAD cautions that vulnerability to fluctuations in capital flows
remains high in a number of countries with large internal
deficits.
With respect to inequalities between countries and within
developing nations, the study says that the difference between the
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the wealthiest 20 percent of the
world population, and that of the poorest 20 percent, doubled in
the years 1970-1990. While the rich have prospered everywhere, the
poor and middle class in both developing and industrialised have
seen their share of the pie diminish, says UNCTAD.
The U.N. body adds that finances have gained ground on industry
and rentiers on investors. In some developing countries, the
interest payments on the foreign debt eats is equivalent to 15
percent of GDP.
The portion of revenues going to remuneration of capital
increased more than the share which went to jobs, employment and
income insecurity are growing, and the gap between wages of
skilled and unskilled labour is widening.
UNCTAD says there is no economic law establishing that
developing economies will catch up to developed countries in terms
of income simply by opening up.
Increased competition does not automatically translate into
faster growth and development, nor do growth and development
spontaneously reduce inequality, the study maintains. The U.N.
agency recommends a carefully programmed liberalisation of trade
with a view to integration into the global economy, with the
process adjusted to the economic strength of the country in
question and its institutions. (END/IPS/TRA-SO/PC/DG/SW/97)
Origin: ROMAWAS/DEVELOPMENT/
Tony wrote:
> " The problem is most of The Gambians I know do not really like people
>from Senegal. I could remember The African Nation Cup footbal
>tournnament orgainized in Egypt (1986)?, 99% of the Gambian population
>was very happy when Senegal was eliminated by Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory
>Coast)."
>
> If any exists, why do the Gambians grudge the Senegalese or vice versa.
>As pointed out the ethnic and blood ties between the countries is very
>strong and as a result should really bring closer relationship among
>SeneGambians.
TONY!
"Senegambia" was existing fine and it's people co-existing fine too until
after the 1981 abortive coup when the second "Senegambia" (the "formal"
confederation) was forced unto the people just for political gain. This is
when Gambians started not being able to stand the Senegalese. But who is to
blame Dakar. There was no referendum or anything of that sort... only MPs
decided our destiny overnight and today, this is what we are
seeing...GRUDGE. Sorry for not being very elaborate...sort of time but I
hope this has provided an answer to your question.
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Okay,maybe an outright INDEPENDENCE is too huge for Mr.Abdou Joof to =
handle,but what about AN AUTONOMY within a Confederation,because this =
senseless spill of the Senegambian blood cannot go on Ad Infinitum (for =
ever)! Why is it that black leaders so incredibly lack =
courage,creativity and vision without which good governance is almost =
impossible?!
Regards Basss!=20
-----Original Message-----
From: ASJanneh@aol.com [SMTP:ASJanneh@aol.com]
Sent: 18 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 05:42 O
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Casamance: More Violence
Gambia-l:
More violence at home, SeneGambia, that is!
Amadou
I hope they will return the funds deposited by other African leaders as a
good gesture. The west should tell these tyrants that their institutions
could no longer serve as sanctuary while citizens from the so called
"looted" countries live from aid to donations.
I just couldn't understand how and why any country can survive from
begging other countries. Its hard to believe that after 30 years of
independence, African countries can live from one humanitarian handout to
the other. When will there be a meaningful change or development? Is there
any hope for this generation and their offsprings? Will there ever be an
end to these kinds of human sufferings? If you ever lived such a life, how
would you imagine the end result of your life? Is this how Africa's
sovereignty was meant to be?
Like Bob Marley said, "This is a real sad situation."
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
