Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: Gambia in the News (final comment)

by

2) Religion and opportunism

by "Alpha Robinson" <

3) RE: new member

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

4) Greetings

by

5) Re: OPINION GAMBIA COLLEGE

by Nuha Jatta <

6) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

7) New Members

by

8) RE: New Members

by Badara Joof <

9) Re: Greetings

by

10) New Member.

by "Inqs." <

11) Re: New Member.

by Gabriel Ndow <

12) Test

by "A. Loum" <

13) FW: story for the day

by Ceesay Soffie <

14) Re: FW: story for the day

by Gabriel Ndow <

15) Re: New Member

by

16) Mali

by

17) New member

by

18) Testing

by

19) Re: Testing

by "A. Loum" <

20) RE: Testing

by

21) Re: Testing

by

22)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

23) UN / Gambia

by

24) SeneGambian Affairs

by

25) Gambia / UN (Retry)

by

26) Re: new members

by

27) CILSS Meeting / Banjul

by

28) Re: SeneGambian Affairs

by Gabriel Ndow <

29) Re:

by Gabriel Ndow <

30) Re: Testing

by

31) Re: SeneGambian Affairs

by "A. Loum" <

32) Re: SeneGambian Affairs

by

33) Re: CILSS Meeting / Banjul

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

34) Re: SeneGambian Affairs

by

35) Re: Introduction of new members

by LAMIN CEESAY <

36) [Fwd: Introduction of new members]

by LAMIN CEESAY <

37) Re: SeneGambian Affairs

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

38) Monogamy

by "amy aidara" <

39) Re: SeneGambian Affairs

by

40) Re: Introduction of new members

by

41) Re: SeneGambian Affairs

by "Heidi Skramstad" <

42) Kenya Government Protests over killing in US (fwd)

by

43) Re: SeneGambian Affairs

by

44) Re: SeneGambian Affairs

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

45) RE: SeneGambian Affairs

by Badara Joof <

46) Sierr Leone List Mail

by

47) Re: Sierr Leone List Mail

by

48) RE: Monogamy

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

49) Re: Kenya Government Protests over killing in US (fwd)

by Bahary <

50) Re: Sierr Leone List Mail

by Bahary <

51) Telecommunications in Africa

by

52) Taiwan / UN / Gambia

by

53) RE: SeneGambian Affairs

by Gabriel Ndow <

54) Re: SeneGambian Affairs

by

55) RE: Monogamy

by Badara Joof <

56) RE: FW: story for the day

by Ceesay Soffie <

57) Re: Monogamy

by Andrea Klumpp <

58) Re: Telecommunications in Africa

by

59) Re: Monogamy

by

60) Re: Monogamy

by

61) Re: Telecommunications in Africa

by

62) RE: FW: story for the day

by Gabriel Ndow <

63) [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

by

64) Re: Sierr Leone List Mail

by

65) fyi

by

66) SV: New Member.

by "pa sowe" <

67) RE: SeneGambian Affairs

by "A. Loum" <

68) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

by Gabriel Ndow <

69) Re: fyi

by Gabriel Ndow <

70) Re: SV: New Member.

by Gabriel Ndow <

71) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

by

72) Re: SeneGambian Affairs

by

73) HELP!!! (fwd)

by

74) A Piece from Wole Soyinka (fwd)

by

75) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

by Gabriel Ndow <

76) Sending a FAX over the Internet

by "Katim S. Touray" <

77) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

by

78) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

by

79) Casamance: More Violence

by

80) Re: fyi

by

81) Re: NEW MEMBER

by

82) Re: Casamance: More Violence

by Gabriel Ndow <

83) Re: NEW MEMBER

by Gabriel Ndow <

84) Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

by Gabriel Ndow <

85) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: South Battles The Currents Of Globalisation /RELATE/

by

86) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economy Slows Down

by

87) RE: SeneGambian Affairs

by Abdou Gibba <

88) RE: Casamance: More Violence

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

89) Re: fyi

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Sep 1997 21:31:17 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (final comment)

Message-ID: <



Folks,



l think that this issue concerning the Ahmadiyyans is getting nowhere as far

as l can see. l still maintain that one group of muslims warning another

against innovation hardly warrants all the out-cry about religious tolerance

etc. What does religious tolerance have to do with us as muslims warning our

fellow brothers and sisters in Islam to do away with innovation and practice

our religion the way the prophet taught us to? Now, as l said earlier, if

there were indeed statements that made the Ahmadiyyans feel that their lives

were in danger, then this was wrong. However, this upsurge about the

"separation of church and state" is a war-cry of the Americans, and what has

it brought them but a bunch of misguided children whose religion is drugs,

violence and devil worship? Why does everyone feel so threatened by the

discussion of religion? Let us be realistic, religion is and should be a part

of our daily lives.It is what gives us the guidance to make the daily

decisions that affect every aspect of our lives, political and otherwise.

Furthermore, those of us who call ourselves Muslims, if this is not just lip

service, should be well aware that Islam is not merely a religion that you

put up on the shelf and only pull up when it serves your purpose. IT IS A WAY

OF LIFE, that encompases every aspect of life. Our attempt to practice it

correctly does not in any way have to constitute a threat to any other

religious group. We are all sadly aware that most of the high schools in our

country were indeed founded by other than ourselves. To me, this is just

another sad testimony of our failure to take care of business as we should.

We discuss government's failure to do this and that. Who really is the

government? It is not some diety with a magic wand but you and l. People like

you and l constitute the government. Whether we rose through the ranks of the

civil service or were elected to political office, it is these individuals

who should assess our needs in education and otherwise and address them.Let

us not, at the same time, forget that the private sector can also do

something about establishing educational institutions. Here in the U.S, the

government may build schools, but it is the PTA/PTO and the community that

raises most of the funds to provide the learning aids that make a difference.

The point is that now that the Ahmadiyyans have left, what are Gambians like

you and l going to do to ensure that our children get the education they

need? That is the important issue. There is also a lot of speculation as to

why these people left so abruptly. So far, all we have is just that,

speculation. What is real is that they are gone and we have an opportunity

to step forward and take the reins ,instead of this endless lamenting about

what others have accomplished for our kids, and how we can bring them back so

they can continue to take care of our responsibilities for us. Peace, and l

am through with this topic.



Jabou Joh.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Sep 1997 11:16:35 + 0200 MET

From: "Alpha Robinson" <

To:

Subject: Religion and opportunism

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



In the Quran it says"lakum dinikum walyadin", each to his or her

religion, so why this fuss about religion?

Using religion as a guise is nothing new in Gambian history. Dr.

Nyang , for example, has written very elaborate papers on this topic.

Perhaps someone who has related materials immediately at hand could

send it to the list. It suffices to say here that people in the past

have used religion and language grouping as a means to gain political

power. It would therefore be intelligent to learn from history's wise

lessons.



It would serve us right to ask; what is the religious history of all

these people who hide behind masks, projecting themselves as the

angels of salvation in the Gambia?



It would appear that those who became "good muslims" after weilding

power or in the course of seeking it should be seen as opportunists.



regards,



Alpha Robinson





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Sep 1997 14:16:08 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: new member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCC1DF.48E70A20"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCC1DF.48E70A20

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Chakys! a Big WELCOME to you.You don't have to be a Gambian to be accepted fully around here.So,take your seat and feel at home.



Again,Welcome to the Bantabaa!



Regards Bassss!



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: 12 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 01:03 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: new member



Hello to all the members,

I am actually very happy to be a member of the gambian-l .my name is

chakys, living in Denmark and i'm from the ivory coast.Some will

naturally think about the purpose of being a member of the gambia-l.

I would gladly answer that i admitted the principle to share with

others all the gambians concerns. I do hope that i will be a

potential active member and bring my full contribution to all the

debates about politics in Gambia.

Kind regards to all the list members.

Chakys.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Sep 1997 19:27:44 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Greetings

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Hi Bass,

Thank you so much Bass, I do appreciate the fact that you gave me

such a kind of self confidence to be more than an member.

Actually I am looking forwards to taking part to the debate.

Thank you so much for your concern,

Kind regards

Chakys.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Sep 1997 19:37:27 +0200 (MET DST)

From: Nuha Jatta <

To:

Subject: Re: OPINION GAMBIA COLLEGE

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-MD5: NH5Av0MxqZxDcUUUZxvhyQ==



Samma raka nakamm?



Write to me at all cost.

=20

Long time no se.

=20

Do you have Ebrima Jengs ( JC a Banjulian who attended GTTI =

from=20

1983-1987 and read Building construcktion ) E-mail adress and telephone =

number?=20

If yes please write it in my reply.

=20

The girl you were asking about the other time said hello to you. I think =

she is =20

JC Loums sister. Or maybe JC Loums sister is another one! Anyway Isatou =

Jatta of=20

Busumbala is sending her heart varmest greetings to you. She wants you =

to be in=20

touch.



All the best! =20





NUHA JATTA

NYV=C5NGEN 4

30257 HALMSTAD

TEL.:035-157347

SWEDEN





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 15 Sep 1997 13:46:29 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



testing



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 16:24:32 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Members

Message-ID: <19970916142554.AAA21342@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Sompo Sinyan and Patricia Collier have been added to the list

today. We welcome them and look forward to their contributions.



Sompo and Patricia, please send a brief introduction of yourselves

to:





Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 17:05:54 +0200

From: Badara Joof <

To:

Subject: RE: New Members

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Hie, is that Sompo from Bakau? If yes please contact me very important.



> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: 16. september 1997 16:25

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: New Members

>

> Gambia-l,

> Sompo Sinyan and Patricia Collier have been added to the list

> today. We welcome them and look forward to their contributions.

>

> Sompo and Patricia, please send a brief introduction of yourselves

> to:

>

>

> Regards

> Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 17:54:29 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Greetings

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Hi Bass,

I'm sending again my original mail to avoid a confusion; because my

wife has been not on purpose jumping some words. You get the

original:

Thank you so much Bass, i do appreciate the fact that you gave me

such a kind of self-confidence to be more than an observer,but a real

member.

Actually i am looking forwards to taking part to the debate.

Thank you so much for your concern.

Kind regards'

Chakys.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 13:08:22 -0300 (ADT)

From: "Inqs." <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: New Member.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Could you please add Fafa Sanyang to the list. His email address

is

fsanyang@is2.dal.ca



Thank you,

Nkoyo.







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 13:03:21 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "Inqs." <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: New Member.

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970916130140.1048D-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings:

Fafa Sanyang has been added to the list. Please send a brief

intro. to the group.

Welcome to all recently joined members.



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 12:39:01 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Test

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Gambia-l, this is test to check whether the system is functioning.



Tony







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 15:39:39 -0400

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: FW: story for the day

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain











> The Cookie Snatcher



>

> While waiting at the airport terminal for her plane to begin

> boarding, a woman sat reading a newspaper. Earlier, she had

> purchased a package of cookies in the airport snack shop to eat

> after she got on the plane. Out of the corner of her eye, she

> noticed that the man sitting next to her was eating a cookie.

> She looked down and noticed that her package of cookies had been

> opened and the man was eating them. The woman couldn't believe

> that the man would have such nerve as to eat her cookies. So

> that she wouldn't lose all of her cookies to the man, she slowly

> reached over, took a cookie, and ate one herself. To her

> amazement, the man continued to eat more cookies. Getting more

> and more irritated, the woman removed all but one cookie from

> the package and ate them.

>

> At that point, the man reached down and took the last cookie.

> Before eating it, though, he broke it in half and left half of

> the cookie for the woman. This made the woman so angry, she

> grabbed the empty package with the half cookie and crammed it in

> her purse. Then, to her shock, she noticed that there in her

> purse was her unopened package of cookies.

>

> Sometimes when we judge or condemn others, we end up judging or

> condemning ourselves. Have you ever been too quick to pass

> judgement on another? When we do that, we put ourselves in a

> precarious and often embarrassing position. Check out all the

> facts, ask questions, listen carefully, and give people the

> benefit of the doubt. There is One Who loves mercy more than

> Judgement. Fortunately for us all, we can know Him.

>

Ya Soffie

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 23:12:09 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: FW: story for the day

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970916230526.6104A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings Ya Soffie:

I like the moral of the story. Question: The last two lines

read:

>

There is One Who loves mercy more than

Judgement. Fortunately for us all, we can know Him.

>

Who is 'Him' who loves mercy more than judgement? Could it be

our ancestor Kocci Barma Faal? Or Imhotep?



Regards,

LatJor



P.S. Smile. Just having fun.









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 07:58:15 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <v01530501b0453c6d6b3f@[193.44.78.221]>



My name is Sompo Sinyan , originally from Bakau and now living in

Sweden -Uppsala.

I am working in a company dealing with telecommunication , as a technician.

I install the physical net.

Tell you more next time .

Sompo Sinyan.



Hälsningar



Sompo Sinyan





__________________________________________________________________________



Faktureringsadress: Besöksadress:

UDAC Installation UDAC

Box 174 Lägerhyddsvägen 3 (Polacksbacken)

75104 Uppsala Uppsala

Telefon: 018-187934

Mobil : 0708-665534







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 9:20:03 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Mali

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Forwarded from Africa on lineEDT) - Mali's reappointed Prime Minister =20

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has chosen a new government containing five =20

moderate opposition members as part of efforts to solve a political =20

crisis in the West African nation=2E



The 22 ministers, appointed on Tuesday after efforts by President Alpha =20

Oumar Konare to forge a broad-based administration, do not include =20

members of the main radical opposition=2E



This year's presidential and parliamentary elections in Mali, which was =20

widely praised for its 1992 democratic transition from Moussa Traore's =20

dictatorship, sparked a political crisis=2E



The radical opposition boycotted both polls and has called for them to be =20=

=20

rerun, saying that the whole process was flawed by lack of preparation=2E



Keita, chairman of Konare's Alliance for Democracy in Mali (ADEMA), =20

resigned after the elections=2E Konare reappointed him=2E



In the new government, moderate opposition ministers will hold posts of =20

secondary and higher education and technical research, of labor and the =20

civil service, of relations with institutions and political parties, of =20

communication and of sports=2E



Modibo Sidibe, an ADEMA member and health minister in the previous =20

administration, becomes foreign minister=2E Soumaila Cisse remains finance=20=

=20

minister=2E



Ten leaders of a radical 18-party opposition alliance have been detained =20

since August 10, accused of inciting violence and causing unrest =20

resulting in the death of a policeman lynched at an opposition rally in =20

the capital Bamako=2E



Konare, a historian, won a second and final term in May's presidential =20

election=2E His party won a crushing majority in parliamentary elections =20

held in July and August=2E After realignments, it holds 128 of the 147 =20

seats=2E







**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 19:34:45 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970917173437.AAA9006@LOCALNAME>



Dan Rorsman has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-l Dan.

Please send a brief introduction of yourself to:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu



Regards

Momodou camara



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 15:14:19 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Testing

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



This is just a test.



My server's been down for 2 days and I haven't been getting any mail from

the list. Thank God I'm up and running again.



Is Gambia-L up and running? I have been able to retrieve most of my

messages from other sources but nothing from GL since Monday.



Hello.... Is anybody home?



Moe



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 12:42:54 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Testing

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Moe, as you can see, your message came through the list. Gambia-l is up

and

running normally but the regular contributors and the greater silent

majority have been very quiet during the last couple of days. I am not

sure whether we are running out of topics to discuss or whether the

Ahmadiyaa and religious related discussions turned people off. That was

why I

sent out the test message yesterday to detect if we were undergoing a

technical list malfunction.

Thanks

Tony



On Wed, 17 Sep 1997, Modou Jallow wrote:



> This is just a test.

>

> My server's been down for 2 days and I haven't been getting any mail from

> the list. Thank God I'm up and running again.

>

> Is Gambia-L up and running? I have been able to retrieve most of my

> messages from other sources but nothing from GL since Monday.

>

> Hello.... Is anybody home?

>

> Moe

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 15:45:17 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Testing

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Moe,

I had a similar problem but Anthony Loum mentioned to me in his direct =20

response that sometimes due to lack of participation from the group =20

(including simple introductions from new members) you may have only a few =20=

=20

interactions=2E

So folks make it a bantaba=2E

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: mjallow@st6000=2Esct=2Eedu

Sent: Wednesday, September 17, 1997 3:24 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Testing



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

This is just a test=2E



My server's been down for 2 days and I haven't been getting any mail from

the list=2E Thank God I'm up and running again=2E



Is Gambia-L up and running? I have been able to retrieve most of my

messages from other sources but nothing from GL since Monday=2E



Hello=2E=2E=2E=2E Is anybody home?



Moe





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

East Tower, Suite 550

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

Internet:

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 16:44:26 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Testing

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Tony, you wrote:



> Moe, as you can see, your message came through the list. Gambia-l is up

> and

> running normally but the regular contributors and the greater silent

> majority have been very quiet during the last couple of days. I am not

> sure whether we are running out of topics to discuss or whether the

> Ahmadiyaa and religious related discussions turned people off. That was

> why I

> sent out the test message yesterday to detect if we were undergoing a

> technical list malfunction.



Thanks Tony, I got this one OK. Maybe everyone is vacationing in some

Island Paradise :-))).



Moe





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 17:15:11 -0400 (EDT)

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To:

Subject:

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





>---------- Forwarded message ----------

>Date: Sun, 14 Sep 97 18:29:06 EDT

>From: Bolaji Laja Olutade <

>To:

>Subject:

>

>> Africa: US Trade Policy (Commentary), 1

>> Date distributed (ymd): 970911

>> Document reposted by APIC

>>

>> In recent years, US economic policies towards Africa have

>> become the subject of growing debate. A number of references

>> to recent executive and legislative policy, as well as to NGO

>> commentary and critique, can be found in a previous posting:

>>

>>

>> This posting and the next contain a two-part commentary by

>> Tetteh Hormeku of the Third World Network in Accra, Ghana,

>> publishers of African Agenda. The previous posting cited above

>> contained a commentary by Oduor Ong'wen of EcoNews Africa in

>> Kenya.

>>

>> ***********************************************************

>>

>> U.S. TRADE POLICY FOR AFRICA IS INTERVENTION BY OTHER MEANS

>>

>> The US President's recently announced trade and investment

>> initiative with regard to Africa is not aimed at helping that

>> continent rebuild its economic capacities. Instead, the

>> initiative is very much in the mould of America's old

>> militaristic intervention in Africa, seeking primarily to

>> promote American interests, this time in competition with

>> Europe. (First in a two-part analysis of recent US policy on

>> Africa)

>>

>> By Tetteh Hormeku

>>

>> Third World Network Features

>>

>> Accra: To all outward appearances, Africa's big moment at the

>> June 1997 Denver Summit of the Eight was US President

>> Clinton's trade and investment initiative, offering expanded

>> trade concessions to African countries to support further

>> market-oriented economic reforms.

>>

>> For many the initiative represented a welcome departure from

>> America's past policy of subversive intervention in Africa.

>> The US seemed ready at last to help Africa build its economic

>> capacities.

>>

>> Nothing could be more deceptive.

>>

>> What Clinton announced in Denver was not really about

>> Africans, but about American business and competition with

>> Europe. Ron Brown, the late US Secretary for Commerce, said as

>> much when he visited Ghana in early 1996 on his five-country

>> African tour as part of the processes leading to the

>> formulation of Clinton's initiative.

>>

>> Brown told a meeting of Ghanaian business people that the US

>> would no longer cede the African market to her European

>> friends or anyone else. 'What I expect in Ghana,' he added,

>> 'is the continued move toward more reforms and privatisation

>> and an aggressive pursuit by American companies of business

>> opportunities in Ghana.'

>>

>> Africa, as the 1996 US policy document 'Comprehensive Trade

>> and Development Policy for the Countries of Africa' put it, is

>> the 'last frontier for American businesses'.

>>

>> The Clinton initiative thus is very much in the mould of

>> America's old militaristic intervention in Africa, seeking

>> primarily to promote American interests. As in the old times,

>> the content of policy is very much shaped by competition

>> against an adversary from outside the African continent:

>> Europe now takes the place of the old Soviet adversary. These

>> may be the real factors behind the European grumbling (led by

>> France) which greeted the Clinton initiative at the Denver

>> summit.

>>

>> Judging from the summit final communique, which affirmed

>> deeper International Monetary Fund/World Bank-type market

>> reforms and strengthened World Trade Organisation disciplines

>> in Africa, Clinton's interventions in Denver must have had one

>> overriding effect. That is to bind his partners-turned-primary

>> competitors to a framework for competition over Africa which

>> is consistent with the drive to promote American business

>> interests.

>>

>> The summit, then, may have served to secure the international

>> front for the policy initiatives being developed for Africa

>> inside America, including the bi-partisan Africa Growth and

>> Opportunity Bill now in the US Congress. Africans, in their

>> turn, may come to find all this every bit as subversive of

>> their independent economic and political options as America's

>> 'old ways'.

>>

>> The hard-nosed US drive in Africa which is yet aimed at Europe

>> is not accidental. It derives partly from the fact that

>> existing US investment is narrow and shallow compared to

>> Europe's. It is also because the sectors of African economies

>> that US businesses see as an opportunity for profit demand an

>> even tougher stance against potential competitors, and at the

>> same time require sweeping changes to Africa's economic policy

>> frameworks and priorities.

>>

>> Up till 1993, US foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa has

>> been slight compared to Europe's, less diverse and with less

>> rapid growth. According to the UN Conference on Trade and

>> Development (UNCTAD) 1996 World Investment Directory (Volume

>> V), US FDI flows to Africa fell from a third of all developed

>> country FDI in the 1970s to 15% in the early 1990s.

>>

>> In absolute figures, FDI from the US stood at $308 million

>> during the period of 1975-1980, fell to a negative $19 million

>> in 1981-1985, and rose gradually again to $200 million during

>> 1991-1993. Over the same period, Europe's FDI stood at $472

>> million in 1975-1980, dipped to $478 million in 1981-1985, and

>> stood at $1,134 million at the end of 1991-1993. Furthermore,

>> while US investment only rose from $173 million in 1986/1990

>> to $200 million in 1991/93, European investment rose from $441

>> million to $1,134 million.

>>

>> As for diversity of investment, among the 50 largest

>> affiliates of foreign-based transnationals operating in the

>> industrial and tertiary sectors in Africa in 1993, the six

>> from the US are in distributive trade, transport and

>> petro-chemicals, and metals sectors. By contrast, the 38 from

>> the UK, France, and the Netherlands are into everything -

>> food, beverages, tobacco, rubber, petro-chemicals,

>> non-metallic minerals, coal and petroleum.

>>

>> Furthermore, among the 25 affiliates in finance and insurance,

>> only two are from the US. The rest are predominantly from

>> Western Europe. The story is much the same in the primary

>> sector, particularly mining and other natural resource

>> extraction. This is dominated by South African, Western

>> European, Canadian and Australian concerns.

>>

>> US officials attribute this situation to European (mis)use of

>> colonial ties.

>>

>> A Commerce Department policy paper which trailed Ron Brown to

>> Ghana complained that 'foreign governments continue to use

>> their ties with these (African) countries to maintain

>> influence and win business'.

>>

>> The US attempts to redress this by its insistence,

>> aggressively reaffirmed in Denver, that every aspect of

>> international economic policy be derived from the

>> indiscriminate market principles contained in WTO rules. The

>> aim is to ensure 'that US investors (in other countries) are

>> assured of being treated as fairly and favourably as domestic

>> and other foreign competitors'.

>>

>> Adherence to WTO rules becomes even more important for another

>> reason. Corporate America does not only seek to enter into

>> areas now dominated by Europe, but has its sights on new areas

>> opening up in African economies in the light of the new waves

>> - the dismantling of the state sector in Africa. Key in this

>> area is infrastructure.

>>

>> At one of the briefings held by the State Department at the

>> Denver summit, Larry Summers, Deputy US Treasury Secretary,

>> enthused about the opportunities opened up by 'private

>> investment in utilities, private toll roads, in many cases,

>> private water supply systems, and in a large number of cases

>> privatisation of telecommunications infrastructures'.

>>

>> And in the words of Jeff Lang, Deputy US Trade Representative,

>> telecommunications privatisation in particular are 'very

>> attractive opportunities for American and other large

>> telecommunications companies'. To promote this, the US seeks

>> to promote in African countries particular commitment to the

>> General Agreement in Trade in Services, one of the cardinal

>> regimes of the WTO.

>>

>> The US has been pursuing its aims through different African

>> fora. One of these has been the African Development Bank group

>> where a long-standing American complaint has been about the

>> domination of Europe, particularly France, in the procurement

>> stakes in spite of superior American shares.

>>

>> Over the past two years, the US has been promoting reforms

>> aiming to make 'the voting influence of the Bank's

>> non-regional shareholders in its decision-making more

>> commensurate with their financial contribution'. Parallel to

>> this are efforts to get the Africa Development Fund, the

>> concessionary wing of the Bank, to 'expand lending to the

>> private sector for infrastructure projects'.

>>

>> Another forum has been African governments themselves - the

>> main target of Ron Brown's visit to Ghana, Uganda, Cote

>> d'Ivoire, Kenya and Botswana in the early part of 1996. Taking

>> with him plane-loads of US businessmen to talk directly to his

>> counterparts in government, the visit resulted in contracts

>> and agreements for American companies totalling $500 million,

>> with the potential for future sales that eventually could

>> total more than $3 billion in US exports. In Cote d'Ivoire,

>> there were reported to be 40 US companies doing business at

>> the time of the visit. Two years later, the number had risen

>> to 80.

>>

>> The other fora fall under what is described in US policy

>> documents as 'reverse trade missions'. Here, groups of African

>> government officials, policy-makers and trade union leaders

>> are emplaned to America for discussions with American

>> industry. Aimed at 'acquainting American firms with new market

>> entry opportunities and the Africans with US technologies and

>> specific firms capabilities', the discussions invariably turn

>> to issues of investment stategy and economic management. (The

>> Ghanaians had their turn recently by a visit to North

>> Carolina.)

>>

>> The Africans then return from these forums fully convinced of

>> the nitty-gritty of macro-economics and management, all

>> tailored to ensure the confidence of company shareholders.

>> Even trade unionists become concerned with making sure that

>> their demands are such that they do not drive away the foreign

>> investor. - Third World Network Features

>>

>> (continued in part 2)

>>

>> About the writer: Tetteh Hormeku is economic researcher at the

>> Africa Secretariat of the Third World Network in Accra.

>>

>> When reproducing this feature, please credit Third World

>> Network Features and (if applicable) the cooperating magazine

>> or agency involved in the article, and give the byline. Please

>> send us cuttings.

>>

>> For more information, please contact: Third World Network

>> 228, Macalister Road, 10400 Penang, Malaysia. Email:

>>

>> & 2293713; Fax: (+604)2298106 & 2264505. Third World

>> Network-Africa can be reached at P.O. Box 8604, Accra-North,

>> Ghana; tel: 233-21-224069; fax: 233-21-773857; e-mail:

>>

>>

>> ************************************************************

>> This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the

>> Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational

>> affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary

>> objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States

>> around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by

>> concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant

>> information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and

>> individuals.

>>

>> Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail

>> message):

>> Policy Electronic Distribution List);

>> (about APIC);

>> previously distributed, as well as the information files, are

>> also available on the Web at:

>>

>>

>> To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to

>>

>> from another source please contact directly the source

>> mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.

>>

>> For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,

>> 110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:

>> 202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail:

>> ************************************************************

>>



>>

>>

>

>

>

>



-----------------------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Research Associate

The Ohio State University

Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

590 Woody Hayes Drive

Columbus, OH 43210



Fax: (614)292-9448

Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

E-mail:





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 17:59:38 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: UN / Gambia

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



Well, beginning next January Taiwan will have a friend (The Gambia) in a high

place (UN Security Council).



Salaam!

Amadou Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 18:00:00 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: SeneGambian Affairs

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.22808.emout07.mail.aol.com.874533395"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.22808.emout07.mail.aol.com.874533395

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



from



Amadou Scattred Janneh





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.22808.emout07.mail.aol.com.874533395

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="SENEGAM"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



BANJUL, Sept 15 (Reuter) - Commercial traffic resumed on the Senegal-Gamb=

ia highway on Monday after being suspended since 1989 in a row over bilta=

ral accords, customs officials said. =



=0D

The first vehicles crossed the border early on Monday under a re-negotiat=

ed accord sharing out Interstate Transport Permits, the officials said. =



=0D

The two countries have been wrangling over the share of road traffic sinc=

e the breakup of the Sene-Gambia in 1989 following a short-lived union be=

tween them. =



=0D

English-speaking Gambia and Senegal, a former French colony, tried to for=

m a confederation after Senegalese trooops helped quash a coup attempt ag=

ainst then president Sir Dawda Jawara, later toppled in 1994. =



=0D

The merger failed over Gambian charges of Senegalese economic domination.=

The two countries then suspended commercial road transport across their =

frontier. Gambia is almost totally surrounded by the territory of its lar=

ger neighbour. =



=0D

Under the re-negotiated accord, Senegal has been allocated 150 permits fo=

r commercial transport on the highway, and Gambia, 100. These could be in=

creased later if necessary, officials say. =



=0D

16:24 09-15-97

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.22808.emout07.mail.aol.com.874533395--





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 18:01:09 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Gambia / UN (Retry)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.29836.emout20.mail.aol.com.874533261"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.29836.emout20.mail.aol.com.874533261

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



Gambia-l:



sorry! I sent the previous mail without the necessary attachment. Here it

goes...





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.29836.emout20.mail.aol.com.874533261

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="TAIWAN"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



By Anthony Goodman =



=0D

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16 (Reuter) - The General Assembly opened its 52nd a=

nnual session on Tuesday with reform of the world body a major preoccupat=

ion. =



=0D

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Hennady Udovenko was elected by acclamation as=

president of the 185-nation body and immediately picked up on this overa=

rching theme. =



=0D

``We all know what a tremendously difficult job it is to try to repair a =

vehicle in motion. However, this session cannot afford to suspend the ful=

filment of its responsibilities under the U.N. Charter,'' Udovenko said i=

n his inaugural speech. =



=0D

``This session of the General Assembly has all the prerequisities to beco=

me a watershed session. During the upcoming months, we have a chance to r=

evitalize this universal organization and make it more fit to meet the mo=

unting challenges.'' =



=0D

Udovenko, 66, who was Ukraine's U.N. representative from 1985 to 1992, sa=

id a package of reforms proposed by Secretary-General Kofi Annan ``stands=

as a sound basis for further deliberations ... This issue will be at the=

center of this session.'' =



=0D

The Ukrainian minister succeeds Malaysia's U.N. envoy, Razali Ismail, as =

Assembly president. The post rotates annually among the U.N.'s five regio=

nal groups. =



=0D

Reform has been the watchword at the United Nations since the United Stat=

es, dissatisfied with the administration of Secretary-General Boutros Bou=

tros-Ghali of Egypt, used its veto last year to block his re-election and=

cleared the way for Annan's appointment last January to a five-year term=

=



=0D

In addition to various administrative reforms, he is calling on the Assem=

bly to create the post of deputy secretary-general to help shoulder some =

of the burdens that fall on a U.N. chief and ensure better coordination. =



=0D

Other reforms proposed by the secretary-general from Ghana, who has spent=

more than 30 years with the United Nations, include a call for a no-grow=

th budget; integration of 12 secretariat entities and units into five; th=

e elimination of about 1,000 U.N. staff posts; and improving the ability =

to mount peacekeeping operations more rapidly. =



=0D

The high-profile period of the Assembly session begins next Monday, with =

the start of a three-week general debate during which heads of state, gov=

ernment leaders and foreign ministers deliver major policy speeches. =



=0D

U.S. President Bill Clinton is to address the Assembly on the first day o=

f the debate while Russia will be represented the following day by its fo=

reign minister, Yevgeny Primakov. =



=0D

Britain's Robin Cook and France's Hubert Vedrine are among a number of fo=

reign ministers who will be attending their first Assembly since taking o=

ffice. =



=0D

The United States is pressing for a controversial reform of its own - a r=

eduction in its share of the U.N. regular budget from 25 percent to 20 pe=

rcent and of its peacekeeping assessment from about 31 percent to 25 perc=

ent. =



=0D

A cut in dues is one of the conditions the U.S. Congress has set for payi=

ng about half of Washington's arrears of some $1.5 billion for the regula=

r U.N. budget and for peacekeeping. =



=0D

The annual U.N. budget totals about $1.3 billion. Peacekeeping this year =

accounts for a similar sum -- considerably less than in early 1990s when =

the United Nations, with more enthusiasm than experience, launched operat=

ions in such trouble spots as Somalia and the former Yugoslavia. =



=0D

Expansion of the 15-member Security Council, the body responsible for int=

ernational peace and security, is also expected to be a focus of attentio=

n. =



=0D

There is wide -- but not universal -- agreement that Germany and Japan sh=

ould be given permanent council seats, like those now held by the United =

States, Russia, Britain, China and France. =



=0D

Still unsettled is how many permanent seats should go to developing count=

ries of Africa, Asia and Latin America, and whether new permanent members=

should also have the power of veto held by the present big five powers. =



=0D

Also unresolved is how many non-permanent members should be added to the =

council without making it too unwieldy. =



=0D

Italy has been campaigning hard to prevent the addition of any new perman=

ent members, favoring instead 10 new non-permanent seats rotated among a =

group of countries making special contributions to the work of the United=

Nations. Italy fears being reduced to second class status in Europe if G=

ermany joins Britain, France and Russia as a permanent member. =



=0D

For the fifth successive year, China and its supporters are virtually cer=

tain to block an attempt by a group of about a dozen countries to secure =

U.N. membership for Taiwan. Inscription of the item on the Assembly's age=

nda will again be squashed in the steering committee later this week. =



=0D

Later in the session, the Assembly is expected to elect Bahrain, Brazil, =

Gabon and Gambia to two-year terms on the present, unreformed, council be=

ginning next January. A fifth seat is being contested among Belarus, Mace=

donia and Slovenia. REUTER =



=0D

20:29 09-16-97

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.29836.emout20.mail.aol.com.874533261--





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 17:57:50 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: new members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Tony, you wrote:



> Moe, as you can see, your message came through the list. Gambia-l is up

> and

> running normally but the regular contributors and the greater silent

> majority have been very quiet during the last couple of days. I am not

> sure whether we are running out of topics to discuss or whether the

> Ahmadiyaa and religious related discussions turned people off. That was

> why I

> sent out the test message yesterday to detect if we were undergoing a

> technical list malfunction.



I would like to welcome all the new members who have joined the list during

the past few days and weeks. please, feel free to be part of this great

group of people.



As with any listserv, the purpose of Gambia-l, among other things, is to

provide a means for list members to participate openly and freely in any

discussions relating to the subject matter of that list. In the case of

Gambia-l, numerous discussions about Gambia and related issues have been

the main topics but we have also engaged in several other related issues

that have been both educational and entertaining. I think what I value most

about being a member is the understanding that one gets by not only

listening but also engaging in debates and discussions about various

subjects. While we may have differring fields of expertise and knowledge, I

believe that we can learn more from each other if we volunteer to

contribute to the discussions at hand and/or discussing the ways and means

that your particular area of specialty can be helpful in the discussions.

As always, new members are asked to kindly send in a brief introduction of

themselves - which seems to be too much to ask of them. I don think this is

too much to ask. My guess is that a simple introduction will require no

more than five minutes of your time. You do not have to write about your

whole life history but just a simple note of acknowledgement would suffice

as the required intoduction. By doing so, you are actually showing your

courtesy and appreciation of being a member of Gambia-L. On a more

important note, you might even find long lost friends and relatives...who

knows?



So, let's overcome the fear and shyness and join the crowd. And WELCOME

once again.



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 18:07:13 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: CILSS Meeting / Banjul

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.15600.emout16.mail.aol.com.874533904"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.15600.emout16.mail.aol.com.874533904

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



from



Amadou Scattred Janneh

(who's celebrating his 35th birthday today in the Smoky Mountains of

Tennessee)







--PART.BOUNDARY.0.15600.emout16.mail.aol.com.874533904

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="SAHEL"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



BANJUL, Sept 12 (Reuter) - President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia closed a summ=

it of nine African states of the drought-prone Sahel region on Friday, la=

uding efforts towards food security. =



=0D

At the same time he called for such efforts to be matched by moves toward=

s ``a Sahel guided by the principles of democracy and good governance.'' =



=0D

Jammeh, a former military ruler who won elections a year ago, took over a=

s chairman of the group at the end of its two-day summit in the Gambian c=

apital Banjul. =



=0D

He said the group comprising some of the world's poorest nations had made=

tremendous progress in programme implementation, particularly in food se=

curity and natural resource management. =



=0D

Between 1976 and 1982 more than 612 development projects had been complet=

ed at a cost of roughly $2.5 billion, much of that coming from Western do=

nors. =



=0D

``Vast resources were invested by donors in our joint combat against the =

effects of drought and desertification, natural resource management, food=

security, training and research,'' Jammeh told the closing session. =



=0D

The summit of the Permanent Inter-state Committee for Drought Control in =

the Sahel was preceded by a meeting of the region's external donors, incl=

uding experts of its key partner the Club du Sahel. =



=0D

The Sahel region came to world attention with a devastating 1973-74 droug=

ht which caused the death of an estimated 100,000 people and seriously de=

stabilised the economic and social environment of the region. =



=0D

The Banjul meeting took place at a time of renewed pressure from drought =

in states from Mauritania to Niger. =



=0D

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), groupin=

g industrial nations, is a leading aid partner in the Sahel and was invol=

ved in preparing a Banjul Memorandum for development adopted by the heads=

of state. =



=0D

Member states of the Drought Control group are Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, =

Chad, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal. =



=0D

19:00 09-12-97

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.15600.emout16.mail.aol.com.874533904--





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 20:54:05 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970917204819.13700B-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



about time inter-state commerce is resumed along the

senegambian highway. i commend both governments for

committing themselves once again to one of the cornerstones

for regional development. one hopes we will have no recourse

to return to the dark ages of trade between our two countries.

1989 - 1997 is a very long time to settle this dispute. in my

opinion.



latjor





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 21:04:18 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re:

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970917205434.13700C-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Ndeye Marie thanks for thf this posting (and the many

other). It serves to remind us that the carrot and stick

method of conducting business with the West is still a reality.

How can we level the playing field? Simply by coming together

under regional and continental groupings and negotiate trade

agreements along that basis only! Or else, the U.S. and Europe

will continue to impose unfair preconditions and conditions

on Ghana, then Gambia, then ... It is the old divide and rule

method of imperialism at work here.



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 21:40:51 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Testing

Message-ID: <



GOT U

MJ



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 20:03:46 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Folks, the list is gradually regaining life. I have a suggestion for a

discussion topic. Since commercial traffic has just reopened between the

two

countries, why can't we seize this opportunity and start a

general discussion on SeneGambian issues. Although, we had discussed this

topic in the early days of Gambia-l, we can still add to what was

previously

said in light of the fact that the list is by far bigger in size

and membership than was then. Infact, I can dig through my archives and

repost some of the past writings to get a sense of what was said.

Please share your input in this suggestion.



Thanks

Tony





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 23:20:58 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Latjor, you wrote:



> about time inter-state commerce is resumed along the

> senegambian highway. i commend both governments for

> committing themselves once again to one of the cornerstones

> for regional development. one hopes we will have no recourse

> to return to the dark ages of trade between our two countries.

> 1989 - 1997 is a very long time to settle this dispute. in my

> opinion.



Yes indeed! It was long overdue and I just can't stop wondering why the

two governments took so long to come to an agreement. My hunch is that

many of the business people are optimistic at this point. But has the

government released any official statements about the implications of a

renewed senegambian trade?



Another question that comes to mind is: How will the government and

business sector (banks) encourage potential entrepreneurs into starting up

small businesses as investment initiatives? I understand that the interest

rates are exceptionally high which is quite a turn-off for any potential

loan seekers. Is there any such thing as guaranteed loans whereby

borrowers can rely on the backing of the government (without collateral)

to secure business loans?



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 23:35:21 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: CILSS Meeting / Banjul

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



>

>

> --PART.BOUNDARY.0.15600.emout16.mail.aol.com.874533904

> Content-ID: <

> Content-type: text/plain

>

> from

>

> Amadou Scattred Janneh

> (who's celebrating his 35th birthday today in the Smoky Mountains of

> Tennessee)

>

>

>

Hey, HAPPY BIRTHDAY Doc!



Malanding Jaiteh





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 23:33:05 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Tony, you wrote:



> Folks, the list is gradually regaining life. I have a suggestion for a

> discussion topic. Since commercial traffic has just reopened between the

> two

> countries, why can't we seize this opportunity and start a

> general discussion on SeneGambian issues.



Thanks Tony.



I think this is a very important issue to discuss eventhough it was

touched on before. With the numerous additional members that we now have,

I think we can expect to hear some very interesting ideas about the

Senegambian trade. I believe that, for our own good, we need to analize

the so-called free trade agreement and how it would impact the business

sector of the Gambia and the surrounding countries - e.g Senegal, Guinea

Bissau, Guinea ...etc.



Thanks.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 00:23:39 -0400

From: LAMIN CEESAY <

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction of new members

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



LAMIN CEESAY wrote:

>

> Hello Fellow Gambians:

>

> Let me introduce myself and my lovely wife. First, I'll start with

> me. My name is Lamin Ceesay. I am originally from the Village of

> Wassu. Before coming to America, I served as a Reporter for "The Point"

> newspaper in Banjul. I am presently living in Atlanta, Georgia. I plan

> to continue my career as a Reporter here in the U.S. I have found

> several friends, long lost friends, since I've been a member of

> Gambia-1. I hope to find many more.

>

> Now, let me introduce my wife, Irie. Irie is a native Atlantan. She

> is a Paralegal/Legal Secretary for a prominent medical malpractice

> lawfirm here in Atlanta. Irie is the computer person of the family. It

> was through her insistence that I became interested in the Net.

>

> I could go on and on, but I'll stop here. Happy to be a part of this

> glorious group of friends.

>

> Lamin and Irie Ceesay



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 00:24:31 -0400

From: LAMIN CEESAY <

To:

Subject: [Fwd: Introduction of new members]

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: message/rfc822

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



Message-ID: <

Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 19:21:33 -0400

From: LAMIN CEESAY <

Reply-To:

X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.01C-BLS20 (Win95; U)

MIME-Version: 1.0

To:

Subject: Introduction of new members

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello Fellow Gambians:



Let me introduce myself and my lovely wife. First, I'll start with

me. My name is Lamin Ceesay. I am originally from the Village of

Wassu. Before coming to America, I served as a Reporter for "The Point"

newspaper in Banjul. I am presently living in Atlanta, Georgia. I plan

to continue my career as a Reporter here in the U.S. I have found

several friends, long lost friends, since I've been a member of

Gambia-1. I hope to find many more.



Now, let me introduce my wife, Irie. Irie is a native Atlantan. She

is a Paralegal/Legal Secretary for a prominent medical malpractice

lawfirm here in Atlanta. Irie is the computer person of the family. It

was through her insistence that I became interested in the Net.



I could go on and on, but I'll stop here. Happy to be a part of this

glorious group of friends.







Lamin and Irie Ceesay





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 00:42:59 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Modou Jallow wrote:



> Yes indeed! It was long overdue and I just can't stop wondering why

> the two governments took so long to come to an agreement. My hunch is

> that many of the business people are optimistic at this point. But has

> the government released any official statements about the implications

> of a renewed senegambian trade?



Perhaps I'm not quite getting this but exactly what is happening? What

have the two countries agreed on? I was under the impression that by

commercial transport they are referring to busses, taxis, etceteras. Or

is it actual trade, as in goods?



I would assume the reference is to busses and taxis since that was what

was suspended after the break-up of the confederation in 1989. Since

then, one could not travel through the borders on commercial transport

without getting off at the border post and using another "transport" in

the other country.



If this is what is meant by commercial transport then I believe that

this agreement was an initiative taken by the Senegalese who were the

first to suspend commercial transport on their side in 1989. I would go

on further to speculate that this smaller agreement or gesture was made

to save face on the bigger issue trade where there is some pressure for

them to change their policies vis a vis Gambia. This seems to give them

more time to hold out on some sort of agreement that would revert the

situation to how it was in 93/94 before they started limiting trade.



Just my thoughts.



On the Senegambian issue, for the record, I would also like to add that

I believe strongly that some sort of confederation must be resumed for

the long term viability of both countries. Senegal will continue to

experience political problems as long as it is divided by another

totally independent and seperate country and on the same note Gambia

will also continue to have its economic problems as long as it continues

to be surrounded almost entirely by one country.



In addition, if some sort of confederation resumes, it can also be used

as a solution to the problem the Senegalese government has with the

seperatists in the Cassamence region by something along the lines of

making that region a third state and thus some sense of autonomy.



Of course there is along way to go here. Since Gambia initiated the

break-up, we would have to be the ones to initiate a move to the

resumption of a confederation. How much autonomy are we ready to give

up without feeling dominated by Senegal? On the Senegalese side, I

believe the biggest issue will be trade. The differences in trade

policies, including tariff rates, will have to be resolved before they

are ready to move forward.



I think the overall solution should be based on a framework that

includes two zones within a Confederation, should it resume, with both

having preferential tariff rates in their respective industries. The

Gambian state would be a trade zone and the Cassamance region an

agricultural and tourist zone. This could make up for an eventual

Senegalese Dakar based economic and political dominance by allowing the

key industries in both zones to develop and grow fairly.



I'm sure many of you see this as rather simple and idealist. What do

you think?



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 21:54:17 PDT

From: "amy aidara" <

To:

Subject: Monogamy

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Hello!

How are the brothers & sisters of Gambia-l doing? You didn't hear from

me the whole week because I was on holiday. I was reading through the

internet and I was very suprised when I read this statement: "monogamy

is boring".

I wonder how can a person make such a statement.All these years people

are talking day & night about aids and some still dare making such a

statement!

I think that monogamy can only survive if the couple understands one

another and try to share together. You have to express your likes and

dislikes and accept one for what one is. But if you think that roaming

about & chasing every one you meet is the only valuable thing in life

you are wrong. Every one in this world should know the importance of

his life and other's. So you have to respect your commitment and be

serious.

I know that you all have an idea about this subject. please I would be

very happy to share your opinions. This Baantabaa is created to express

& exchange ideas. So you are welcome to express yourself.

Till then

A Bientot

De la part de AMY



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 01:51:36 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Latir, you wrote:



> Perhaps I'm not quite getting this but exactly what is happening? What

> have the two countries agreed on? I was under the impression that by

> commercial transport they are referring to busses, taxis, etceteras. Or

> is it actual trade, as in goods?



Lat, I am under the same impression but it is important to note that

commercial transport has every aspect that deals with trade either

directly or indirectly. I do not believe that people only travel between

the two countries just for visitation empty handedly. In most cases,

people cross their borders to buy and trade goods which they then

transport back to their country of origin. At least, that was the case

before the border closure. It was common, for example, for a Gambian or

senagalese trader to declare at customs (Douanne in Karang) any goods

entering Senegal from the Gambia and the same was true for any goods

entering the Gambia. I believe that this was the main reason that caused

the trade deficit between the two countries and why the border was

temporarily closed. My impression is that the situation has been resolved

where commercial transportaion (including goods) will be equally

guaranteed so that the tariffs may not generate a huge imbalance of

deficit between the two countries.



> I would assume the reference is to busses and taxis since that was what

> was suspended after the break-up of the confederation in 1989. Since

> then, one could not travel through the borders on commercial transport

> without getting off at the border post and using another "transport" in

> the other country.



I would say that the transportation of busses and taxis alone would not

have a huge impact on the Gambian economy if goods were not involved. The

heavy tariffs levied on the traders may have played a very important role

in the border closure.



> If this is what is meant by commercial transport then I believe that

> this agreement was an initiative taken by the Senegalese who were the

> first to suspend commercial transport on their side in 1989. I would go

> on further to speculate that this smaller agreement or gesture was made

> to save face on the bigger issue trade where there is some pressure for

> them to change their policies vis a vis Gambia. This seems to give them

> more time to hold out on some sort of agreement that would revert the

> situation to how it was in 93/94 before they started limiting trade.



I agree.



> On the Senegambian issue, for the record, I would also like to add that

> I believe strongly that some sort of confederation must be resumed for

> the long term viability of both countries. Senegal will continue to

> experience political problems as long as it is divided by another

> totally independent and seperate country and on the same note Gambia

> will also continue to have its economic problems as long as it continues

> to be surrounded almost entirely by one country.



Here again, I gree with you. Banjul is a very important port of entry for

goods and Senegal remains the major market for most of our exports. Being

a larger country and almost surrounding the Gambia, Senegal has every

means to deny us the right to export freely to other countries.



> In addition, if some sort of confederation resumes, it can also be used

> as a solution to the problem the Senegalese government has with the

> seperatists in the Cassamence region by something along the lines of

> making that region a third state and thus some sense of autonomy.



By the way, what is the gambian stance on the Cassamance conflict?



> Of course there is along way to go here. Since Gambia initiated the

> break-up, we would have to be the ones to initiate a move to the

> resumption of a confederation. How much autonomy are we ready to give

> up without feeling dominated by Senegal? On the Senegalese side, I

> believe the biggest issue will be trade. The differences in trade

> policies, including tariff rates, will have to be resolved before they

> are ready to move forward.



A very important question indeed. I personally feel that the differnce of

a national langauge nad monetary system will be the main obstacles of

achieving a confederated SeneGambia.



> I think the overall solution should be based on a framework that

> includes two zones within a Confederation, should it resume, with both

> having preferential tariff rates in their respective industries. The

> Gambian state would be a trade zone and the Cassamance region an

> agricultural and tourist zone. This could make up for an eventual

> Senegalese Dakar based economic and political dominance by allowing the

> key industries in both zones to develop and grow fairly.



This may sound simple yet the cassamance region has a history of

instabilty and therefore a potential for unexpected conflict. We cannot

afford to take sides here. I think that we need to proceed with caution.

But first, let there be peace in the region.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Welcome to Gambia-L, Lamin and Irie Ceesay. It's nice to see some

Atlantans on the list eventhough I am a Mariettan :-))).



So, Irie, have you learnt anything about the Gambia from Lamin yet???



Welcome to crowd!



Regards,

Moe s. Jallow

Latir Gheran,

you have a lot of interesting suggestions.

I am also confused about what this is all about.



> Perhaps I'm not quite getting this but exactly what is happening? What

> have the two countries agreed on? I was under the impression that by

> commercial transport they are referring to busses, taxis, etceteras. Or

> is it actual trade, as in goods?

> I would assume the reference is to busses and taxis since that was what

> was suspended after the break-up of the confederation in 1989. Since

> then, one could not travel through the borders on commercial transport

> without getting off at the border post and using another "transport" in

> the other country.



Does somebody have a clear idea about what has happened to this

highway the last eight years. There was a period when Senegal closed

their borders for transportation of goods and there were lot of

trucks from several West-African countries which had to return. I

think this was related to negotiations with IMF and a general strike

in the autumn of 1993. Later (1994?) Gambia responded by making the

ferry transport extremely high, and for a period all trucks had to

pass through Tambacounda. When did that stop? Are these events

related to the present agreement? Can somebody give us a brief

historical resume over the most important events in the recent

history of the highway?





Thanks,



Heidi Skramstad



Gambia-l, this type of violence is too common in the big cities like San

Franscisco, Chicago, LA and New York, but when it calls close to home, then

it becomes too close for confort. It's been one year since my Nigerian

friend was gunned down to death in broad daylight here in the black

neighbourhoods of Atlanta. I think that we are all victims of a very

unpredictable society and this could happen to any one.



Kenyan Govt Protests Over Killing in U.S.



NAIROBI (Sept. 18) XINHUA - Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi has protested

to the American administration over the killing of a Kenyan by a mob in San

Francisco, the Daily Nation newspaper reported today.



Edwin Njuguna, in his early 20s, was knifed to death Friday as he parked

his car near the venue of a private party.



In a statement released Wednesday, Moi said he protested "in the strongest

terms possible the murder," adding that racism was worse than tribalism.



He said it was sad that an innocent person was killed for "being an

African", adding it was ironical that those lecturing the world on

democracy were the same people who trampled on it.



Reports indicated that Njuguna stopped the car on the street and a man came

out and told him he could not park it there.



More than 30 people surrounded the car, according to a San Francisco

newspaper, the Napa Valley Register.



Njuguna was told to get out of the car and pushed to the ground. He was

punched, kicked and then stabbed.



The Daily Nation today also published an editorial calling on the U.S.

police "to move expeditiously and judiciously to get to the bottom of this

matter.



"Had a similar incident occurred in Kenya involving an American, we can bet

that we would have been flooded with humiliating and patronizing statements

and the (U.S.) State Department would have issued a travel advisory to

Americans on their safety in Kenya and elsewhere on the continent," said

the editorial.



Personally I believe that both governments of Senegal and Gambia have seriously

failed their people to be involved in this irrelevant border dispute.

Given the relations between the people of the two countries, it is

lose, lose situation for the two governments to be closing borders in

the first place. Can someone tell me how much did Senegal or the

Gambia gained over the past 9 years except millions of dollars in

deficit with other regions i.e Europe and South east Asia? The fact of

the matter is that not only do they all go to the same place to buy

the same thing (double shipping cost) they buy it at higher price

because they compete for it!

I think the problem is that our governments (elites) have always had an

attitudinal problem. They see themselves as entrepreneurs and not

facilitators. The two countries will gain if their people pay less for

goods and services and get more for what they produce. That cannot

happen in the region without trade liberalization. The relationship is

not all sell and no buy for the Gambia. Yes gambian re-exports goods

and foods to Senegal but we import mechanics, capenters, builders and

thousands of Senegalese also participate in the trade. Many will agree

with me that the importers and exporters in the Gambia are not all

Gambians. You have Senegalese, Mauritanians, Guineans and even from

lesser known place of the Cape Verde islands!



So if the two governments really understood what is good for their

people, they should stop focusing how to become entrepreneurs themselves

and instead allow the people to lead the way. If Gambia's sea port

attracts more business let it import the regions needs and Senegal's

airport could be the regions gateway. If the two people have equal

access to goods and services without name calling "Senegalese"

or "Gambian" economic and political integration will eventually be

achieved. Then we would not need to impose confedration on our people.



Malanding Jaiteh







Hi everyone!

I can only add to the Senegambian issue that Senegal and Gambia

share a near unique relationship. With other African countries, we can

say we are cousins. With Senegal however, we are twins. Few African

countries share the homogeneous tribal, cultural, religious etc. makeup

shared by Senegal and Gambia. I thus urge both governments to do their

utmost to maintain and strengthen the relationship that preceded and

will outlive them. Pressurising and trying to punish each other will

have only have repercussions for both countries and their citizens.

Afterall, most of us are either Gambians or Senegalese on paper but

Senegambians in reality because some near or distant parts of our

families live in the other artificial boundary which is a result of

colonialism.

Buharry.



Thank you very much Mr. Buharry, what you said is just a reality.

I do not see why there is always a conflict between The Gambian and The

Senegalese.

I myself know about this issue, I am a citizen of The Gambia but went to

school in Senegal which I consider as my second country.

The problem is most of The Gambians I know do not really like people

from Senegal. I could remember The African Nation Cup footbal

tournnament orgainized in Egypt (1986)?, 99% of the Gambian population

was very happy when Senegal was eliminated by Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory

Coast).

I found it very silly, we are more than neigbours, these two countries

were divided because of colonialism, but if not it was one country.



VIVE LA SENEGAMBIE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



> I can only add to the Senegambian issue that Senegal and

> Gambia

> share a near unique relationship. With other African countries, we can

> say we are cousins. With Senegal however, we are twins. Few African

> countries share the homogeneous tribal, cultural, religious etc.

> makeup

> shared by Senegal and Gambia. I thus urge both governments to do their

> utmost to maintain and strengthen the relationship that preceded and

> will outlive them. Pressurising and trying to punish each other will

> have only have repercussions for both countries and their citizens.

> Afterall, most of us are either Gambians or Senegalese on paper but

> Senegambians in reality because some near or distant parts of our

> families live in the other artificial boundary which is a result of

> colonialism.

> Buharry.



Bocar Ndiaye wrote:

>

>Looking for Sierra Leone List Mail Address

>Thank You



You might want to try Usenet - soc.culture.sierra-leone



Thanks.



Moe



------ =_NextPart_000_01BCC469.605AB9E0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Amy!

Welcome back from your vacation.That aside,I want to straighten your =

LOGIC a little bit here.There is no contradiction between the fact that =

monogamy is GOOD and BORRING at the same time.There are lots of things =

in life that are very good but at the same time very UNinteresting.And I =

think Monogamy falls within that category;or at least that is what the =

behaviour of many men around the world seem to suggest.So,maybe you =

should tell us how women feel about sticking to only one partner for =

ever and ever Amen!



Regards Basss!



=20

I know that you all have an idea about this subject. please I would be

very happy to share your opinions. This Baantabaa is created to express=20

& exchange ideas. So you are welcome to express yourself.

Till then

A Bientot

De la part de AMY=20



Modou Jallow wrote:



> Gambia-l, this type of violence is too common in the big cities like

> San

> Franscisco, Chicago, LA and New York, but when it calls close to home,

> then

> it becomes too close for confort. It's been one year since my Nigerian

>

> friend was gunned down to death in broad daylight here in the black

> neighbourhoods of Atlanta. I think that we are all victims of a very

> unpredictable society and this could happen to any one.

>

> -------------------------------------------------------

> ----------------

>

> Kenyan Govt Protests Over Killing in U.S.

>

> NAIROBI (Sept. 18) XINHUA - Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi has

> protested

> to the American administration over the killing of a Kenyan by a mob

> in San

> Francisco, the Daily Nation newspaper reported today.

>

> Edwin Njuguna, in his early 20s, was knifed to death Friday as he

> parked

> his car near the venue of a private party.

>

> In a statement released Wednesday, Moi said he protested "in the

> strongest

> terms possible the murder," adding that racism was worse than

> tribalism.

>

> He said it was sad that an innocent person was killed for "being an

> African", adding it was ironical that those lecturing the world on

> democracy were the same people who trampled on it.

>

> Reports indicated that Njuguna stopped the car on the street and a man

> came

> out and told him he could not park it there.

>

> More than 30 people surrounded the car, according to a San Francisco

> newspaper, the Napa Valley Register.

>

> Njuguna was told to get out of the car and pushed to the ground. He

> was

> punched, kicked and then stabbed.

>

> The Daily Nation today also published an editorial calling on the U.S.

>

> police "to move expeditiously and judiciously to get to the bottom of

> this

> matter.

>

> "Had a similar incident occurred in Kenya involving an American, we

> can bet

> that we would have been flooded with humiliating and patronizing

> statements

> and the (U.S.) State Department would have issued a travel advisory to

>

> Americans on their safety in Kenya and elsewhere on the continent,"

> said

> the editorial.

>

> --------------

> -----------------------------------------------------------

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> =============

> ============================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> ------------------------------------------------------------------

> ------









Now, as l said earlier, ifthere were indeed statements that made the Ahmadiyyans feel that their liveswere in danger, then this was wrong. However, this upsurge about the"separation of church and state" is a war-cry of the Americans, and what hasit brought them but a bunch of misguided children whose religion is drugs,violence and devil worship? Why does everyone feel so threatened by thediscussion of religion? Let us be realistic, religion is and should be a partof our daily lives.It is what gives us the guidance to make the dailydecisions that affect every aspect of our lives, political and otherwise.Furthermore, those of us who call ourselves Muslims, if this is not just lipservice, should be well aware that Islam is not merely a religion that youput up on the shelf and only pull up when it serves your purpose. IT IS A WAYOF LIFE, that encompases every aspect of life. Our attempt to practice itcorrectly does not in any way have to constitute a threat to any otherreligious group. We are all sadly aware that most of the high schools in ourcountry were indeed founded by other than ourselves. To me, this is justanother sad testimony of our failure to take care of business as we should.We discuss government's failure to do this and that. Who really is thegovernment? It is not some diety with a magic wand but you and l. People likeyou and l constitute the government. Whether we rose through the ranks of thecivil service or were elected to political office, it is these individualswho should assess our needs in education and otherwise and address them.Letus not, at the same time, forget that the private sector can also dosomething about establishing educational institutions. Here in the U.S, thegovernment may build schools, but it is the PTA/PTO and the community thatraises most of the funds to provide the learning aids that make a difference.The point is that now that the Ahmadiyyans have left, what are Gambians likeyou and l going to do to ensure that our children get the education theyneed? That is the important issue. There is also a lot of speculation as towhy these people left so abruptly. So far, all we have is just that,speculation. What is real is that they are gone and we have an opportunityto step forward and take the reins ,instead of this endless lamenting aboutwhat others have accomplished for our kids, and how we can bring them back sothey can continue to take care of our responsibilities for us. Peace, and lam through with this topic.Jabou Joh.------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Sep 1997 11:16:35 + 0200 METFrom: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Religion and opportunismMessage-ID: < 2B80F74A9C@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITIn the Quran it says"lakum dinikum walyadin", each to his or herreligion, so why this fuss about religion?Using religion as a guise is nothing new in Gambian history. Dr.Nyang , for example, has written very elaborate papers on this topic.Perhaps someone who has related materials immediately at hand couldsend it to the list. It suffices to say here that people in the pasthave used religion and language grouping as a means to gain politicalpower. It would therefore be intelligent to learn from history's wiselessons.It would serve us right to ask; what is the religious history of allthese people who hide behind masks, projecting themselves as theangels of salvation in the Gambia?It would appear that those who became "good muslims" after weildingpower or in the course of seeking it should be seen as opportunists.regards,Alpha Robinson------------------------------Date: Sun, 14 Sep 1997 14:16:08 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: new memberMessage-ID: < 01BCC1DF.48D64140@diba.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCC1DF.48E70A20"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCC1DF.48E70A20Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitChakys! a Big WELCOME to you.You don't have to be a Gambian to be accepted fully around here.So,take your seat and feel at home.Again,Welcome to the Bantabaa!Regards Bassss!-----Original Message-----From: chakys@image.dk [SMTP: chakys@image.dk Sent: 12 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 01:03 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: new memberHello to all the members,I am actually very happy to be a member of the gambian-l .my name ischakys, living in Denmark and i'm from the ivory coast.Some willnaturally think about the purpose of being a member of the gambia-l.I would gladly answer that i admitted the principle to share withothers all the gambians concerns. I do hope that i will be apotential active member and bring my full contribution to all thedebates about politics in Gambia.Kind regards to all the list members.Chakys.------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Sep 1997 19:27:44 +0200From: chakys@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GreetingsMessage-ID: < 199709151725.TAA30271@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHi Bass,Thank you so much Bass, I do appreciate the fact that you gave mesuch a kind of self confidence to be more than an member.Actually I am looking forwards to taking part to the debate.Thank you so much for your concern,Kind regardsChakys.------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Sep 1997 19:37:27 +0200 (MET DST)From: Nuha Jatta < b96nj@mh1.hh.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: OPINION GAMBIA COLLEGEMessage-ID: < 199709151737.TAA01925@coke.hh.se Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-MD5: NH5Av0MxqZxDcUUUZxvhyQ==Samma raka nakamm?Write to me at all cost.=20Long time no se.=20Do you have Ebrima Jengs ( JC a Banjulian who attended GTTI =from=201983-1987 and read Building construcktion ) E-mail adress and telephone =number?=20If yes please write it in my reply.=20The girl you were asking about the other time said hello to you. I think =she is =20JC Loums sister. Or maybe JC Loums sister is another one! Anyway Isatou =Jatta of=20Busumbala is sending her heart varmest greetings to you. She wants you =to be in=20touch.All the best! =20NUHA JATTANYV=C5NGEN 430257 HALMSTADTEL.:035-157347SWEDEN------------------------------Date: Mon, 15 Sep 1997 13:46:29 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9709151327.A7126-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIItesting------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 16:24:32 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: <19970916142554.AAA21342@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Sompo Sinyan and Patricia Collier have been added to the listtoday. We welcome them and look forward to their contributions.Sompo and Patricia, please send a brief introduction of yourselvesto: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 17:05:54 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: New MembersMessage-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B05142590D9104@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHie, is that Sompo from Bakau? If yes please contact me very important.> -----Original Message-----> From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk [SMTP: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk > Sent: 16. september 1997 16:25> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: New Members> Gambia-l,> Sompo Sinyan and Patricia Collier have been added to the list> today. We welcome them and look forward to their contributions.> Sompo and Patricia, please send a brief introduction of yourselves> to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Regards> Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 17:54:29 +0200From: chakys@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GreetingsMessage-ID: < 199709161551.RAA07059@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHi Bass,I'm sending again my original mail to avoid a confusion; because mywife has been not on purpose jumping some words. You get theoriginal:Thank you so much Bass, i do appreciate the fact that you gave mesuch a kind of self-confidence to be more than an observer,but a realmember.Actually i am looking forwards to taking part to the debate.Thank you so much for your concern.Kind regards'Chakys.------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 13:08:22 -0300 (ADT)From: "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New Member.Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.970916130648.108302A-100000@is2.dal.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIICould you please add Fafa Sanyang to the list. His email addressisThank you,Nkoyo.------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 13:03:21 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member.Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:Fafa Sanyang has been added to the list. Please send a briefintro. to the group.Welcome to all recently joined members.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 12:39:01 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: TestMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970916123546.30501D-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGambia-l, this is test to check whether the system is functioning.Tony------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 15:39:39 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: story for the dayMessage-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD17@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain> The Cookie Snatcher> While waiting at the airport terminal for her plane to begin> boarding, a woman sat reading a newspaper. Earlier, she had> purchased a package of cookies in the airport snack shop to eat> after she got on the plane. Out of the corner of her eye, she> noticed that the man sitting next to her was eating a cookie.> She looked down and noticed that her package of cookies had been> opened and the man was eating them. The woman couldn't believe> that the man would have such nerve as to eat her cookies. So> that she wouldn't lose all of her cookies to the man, she slowly> reached over, took a cookie, and ate one herself. To her> amazement, the man continued to eat more cookies. Getting more> and more irritated, the woman removed all but one cookie from> the package and ate them.> At that point, the man reached down and took the last cookie.> Before eating it, though, he broke it in half and left half of> the cookie for the woman. This made the woman so angry, she> grabbed the empty package with the half cookie and crammed it in> her purse. Then, to her shock, she noticed that there in her> purse was her unopened package of cookies.> Sometimes when we judge or condemn others, we end up judging or> condemning ourselves. Have you ever been too quick to pass> judgement on another? When we do that, we put ourselves in a> precarious and often embarrassing position. Check out all the> facts, ask questions, listen carefully, and give people the> benefit of the doubt. There is One Who loves mercy more than> Judgement. Fortunately for us all, we can know Him.Ya Soffie------------------------------Date: Tue, 16 Sep 1997 23:12:09 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: story for the dayMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings Ya Soffie:I like the moral of the story. Question: The last two linesread:There is One Who loves mercy more thanJudgement. Fortunately for us all, we can know Him.Who is 'Him' who loves mercy more than judgement? Could it beour ancestor Kocci Barma Faal? Or Imhotep?Regards,LatJorP.S. Smile. Just having fun.------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 07:58:15 +0200From: Sompo.Sinyan@udac.se (Sompo Sinyan)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: My name is Sompo Sinyan , originally from Bakau and now living inSweden -Uppsala.I am working in a company dealing with telecommunication , as a technician.I install the physical net.Tell you more next time .Sompo Sinyan.HälsningarSompo Sinyan__________________________________________________________________________Faktureringsadress: Besöksadress:UDAC Installation UDACBox 174 Lägerhyddsvägen 3 (Polacksbacken)75104 Uppsala UppsalaTelefon: 018-187934Mobil : 0708-665534------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 9:20:03 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: MaliMessage-ID: < TFSHJVYW@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableForwarded from Africa on lineEDT) - Mali's reappointed Prime Minister =20Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has chosen a new government containing five =20moderate opposition members as part of efforts to solve a political =20crisis in the West African nation=2EThe 22 ministers, appointed on Tuesday after efforts by President Alpha =20Oumar Konare to forge a broad-based administration, do not include =20members of the main radical opposition=2EThis year's presidential and parliamentary elections in Mali, which was =20widely praised for its 1992 democratic transition from Moussa Traore's =20dictatorship, sparked a political crisis=2EThe radical opposition boycotted both polls and has called for them to be =20==20rerun, saying that the whole process was flawed by lack of preparation=2EKeita, chairman of Konare's Alliance for Democracy in Mali (ADEMA), =20resigned after the elections=2E Konare reappointed him=2EIn the new government, moderate opposition ministers will hold posts of =20secondary and higher education and technical research, of labor and the =20civil service, of relations with institutions and political parties, of =20communication and of sports=2EModibo Sidibe, an ADEMA member and health minister in the previous =20administration, becomes foreign minister=2E Soumaila Cisse remains finance=20==20minister=2ETen leaders of a radical 18-party opposition alliance have been detained =20since August 10, accused of inciting violence and causing unrest =20resulting in the death of a policeman lynched at an opposition rally in =20the capital Bamako=2EKonare, a historian, won a second and final term in May's presidential =20election=2E His party won a crushing majority in parliamentary elections =20held in July and August=2E After realignments, it holds 128 of the 147 =20seats=2E**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 19:34:45 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970917173437.AAA9006@LOCALNAME>Dan Rorsman has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-l Dan.Please send a brief introduction of yourself to:RegardsMomodou camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 15:14:19 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: TestingMessage-ID: < 9709171914.AA55026@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThis is just a test.My server's been down for 2 days and I haven't been getting any mail fromthe list. Thank God I'm up and running again.Is Gambia-L up and running? I have been able to retrieve most of mymessages from other sources but nothing from GL since Monday.Hello.... Is anybody home?Moe------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 12:42:54 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: TestingMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970917122557.2943A-100000@saul9.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMoe, as you can see, your message came through the list. Gambia-l is upandrunning normally but the regular contributors and the greater silentmajority have been very quiet during the last couple of days. I am notsure whether we are running out of topics to discuss or whether theAhmadiyaa and religious related discussions turned people off. That waswhy Isent out the test message yesterday to detect if we were undergoing atechnical list malfunction.ThanksTonyOn Wed, 17 Sep 1997, Modou Jallow wrote:> This is just a test.> My server's been down for 2 days and I haven't been getting any mail from> the list. Thank God I'm up and running again.> Is Gambia-L up and running? I have been able to retrieve most of my> messages from other sources but nothing from GL since Monday.> Hello.... Is anybody home?> Moe------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 15:45:17 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu, Subject: RE: TestingMessage-ID: < TFSMLJEW@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableMoe,I had a similar problem but Anthony Loum mentioned to me in his direct =20response that sometimes due to lack of participation from the group =20(including simple introductions from new members) you may have only a few =20==20interactions=2ESo folks make it a bantaba=2EHabib-----Original Message-----From: mjallow@st6000=2Esct=2EeduSent: Wednesday, September 17, 1997 3:24 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Testing--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--This is just a test=2EMy server's been down for 2 days and I haven't been getting any mail fromthe list=2E Thank God I'm up and running again=2EIs Gambia-L up and running? I have been able to retrieve most of mymessages from other sources but nothing from GL since Monday=2EHello=2E=2E=2E=2E Is anybody home?Moe**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2EEast Tower, Suite 550Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938Internet: http://www=2Enusacc=2Eorg/ **************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 16:44:26 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: TestingMessage-ID: < 9709172044.AA49104@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitTony, you wrote:> Moe, as you can see, your message came through the list. Gambia-l is up> and> running normally but the regular contributors and the greater silent> majority have been very quiet during the last couple of days. I am not> sure whether we are running out of topics to discuss or whether the> Ahmadiyaa and religious related discussions turned people off. That was> why I> sent out the test message yesterday to detect if we were undergoing a> technical list malfunction.Thanks Tony, I got this one OK. Maybe everyone is vacationing in someIsland Paradise :-))).Moe------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 17:15:11 -0400 (EDT)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: apic@igc.org : Africa: US Trade Policy (Commentary), 1 (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19970917171121.23c7d1a6@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">---------- Forwarded message ---------->Date: Sun, 14 Sep 97 18:29:06 EDT>From: Bolaji Laja Olutade < bolutade@magtwo.mirc.gatech.edu >To: asa@magtwo.mirc.gatech.edu >Subject: apic@igc.org : Africa: US Trade Policy (Commentary), 1 (fwd)>> Africa: US Trade Policy (Commentary), 1>> Date distributed (ymd): 970911>> Document reposted by APIC>>>> In recent years, US economic policies towards Africa have>> become the subject of growing debate. A number of references>> to recent executive and legislative policy, as well as to NGO>> commentary and critique, can be found in a previous posting:>> http://www.africapolicy.org/docs97/eco9708.htm >>>> This posting and the next contain a two-part commentary by>> Tetteh Hormeku of the Third World Network in Accra, Ghana,>> publishers of African Agenda. The previous posting cited above>> contained a commentary by Oduor Ong'wen of EcoNews Africa in>> Kenya.>>>> ***********************************************************>>>> U.S. TRADE POLICY FOR AFRICA IS INTERVENTION BY OTHER MEANS>>>> The US President's recently announced trade and investment>> initiative with regard to Africa is not aimed at helping that>> continent rebuild its economic capacities. Instead, the>> initiative is very much in the mould of America's old>> militaristic intervention in Africa, seeking primarily to>> promote American interests, this time in competition with>> Europe. (First in a two-part analysis of recent US policy on>> Africa)>>>> By Tetteh Hormeku>>>> Third World Network Features>>>> Accra: To all outward appearances, Africa's big moment at the>> June 1997 Denver Summit of the Eight was US President>> Clinton's trade and investment initiative, offering expanded>> trade concessions to African countries to support further>> market-oriented economic reforms.>>>> For many the initiative represented a welcome departure from>> America's past policy of subversive intervention in Africa.>> The US seemed ready at last to help Africa build its economic>> capacities.>>>> Nothing could be more deceptive.>>>> What Clinton announced in Denver was not really about>> Africans, but about American business and competition with>> Europe. Ron Brown, the late US Secretary for Commerce, said as>> much when he visited Ghana in early 1996 on his five-country>> African tour as part of the processes leading to the>> formulation of Clinton's initiative.>>>> Brown told a meeting of Ghanaian business people that the US>> would no longer cede the African market to her European>> friends or anyone else. 'What I expect in Ghana,' he added,>> 'is the continued move toward more reforms and privatisation>> and an aggressive pursuit by American companies of business>> opportunities in Ghana.'>>>> Africa, as the 1996 US policy document 'Comprehensive Trade>> and Development Policy for the Countries of Africa' put it, is>> the 'last frontier for American businesses'.>>>> The Clinton initiative thus is very much in the mould of>> America's old militaristic intervention in Africa, seeking>> primarily to promote American interests. As in the old times,>> the content of policy is very much shaped by competition>> against an adversary from outside the African continent:>> Europe now takes the place of the old Soviet adversary. These>> may be the real factors behind the European grumbling (led by>> France) which greeted the Clinton initiative at the Denver>> summit.>>>> Judging from the summit final communique, which affirmed>> deeper International Monetary Fund/World Bank-type market>> reforms and strengthened World Trade Organisation disciplines>> in Africa, Clinton's interventions in Denver must have had one>> overriding effect. That is to bind his partners-turned-primary>> competitors to a framework for competition over Africa which>> is consistent with the drive to promote American business>> interests.>>>> The summit, then, may have served to secure the international>> front for the policy initiatives being developed for Africa>> inside America, including the bi-partisan Africa Growth and>> Opportunity Bill now in the US Congress. Africans, in their>> turn, may come to find all this every bit as subversive of>> their independent economic and political options as America's>> 'old ways'.>>>> The hard-nosed US drive in Africa which is yet aimed at Europe>> is not accidental. It derives partly from the fact that>> existing US investment is narrow and shallow compared to>> Europe's. It is also because the sectors of African economies>> that US businesses see as an opportunity for profit demand an>> even tougher stance against potential competitors, and at the>> same time require sweeping changes to Africa's economic policy>> frameworks and priorities.>>>> Up till 1993, US foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa has>> been slight compared to Europe's, less diverse and with less>> rapid growth. According to the UN Conference on Trade and>> Development (UNCTAD) 1996 World Investment Directory (Volume>> V), US FDI flows to Africa fell from a third of all developed>> country FDI in the 1970s to 15% in the early 1990s.>>>> In absolute figures, FDI from the US stood at $308 million>> during the period of 1975-1980, fell to a negative $19 million>> in 1981-1985, and rose gradually again to $200 million during>> 1991-1993. Over the same period, Europe's FDI stood at $472>> million in 1975-1980, dipped to $478 million in 1981-1985, and>> stood at $1,134 million at the end of 1991-1993. Furthermore,>> while US investment only rose from $173 million in 1986/1990>> to $200 million in 1991/93, European investment rose from $441>> million to $1,134 million.>>>> As for diversity of investment, among the 50 largest>> affiliates of foreign-based transnationals operating in the>> industrial and tertiary sectors in Africa in 1993, the six>> from the US are in distributive trade, transport and>> petro-chemicals, and metals sectors. By contrast, the 38 from>> the UK, France, and the Netherlands are into everything ->> food, beverages, tobacco, rubber, petro-chemicals,>> non-metallic minerals, coal and petroleum.>>>> Furthermore, among the 25 affiliates in finance and insurance,>> only two are from the US. The rest are predominantly from>> Western Europe. The story is much the same in the primary>> sector, particularly mining and other natural resource>> extraction. This is dominated by South African, Western>> European, Canadian and Australian concerns.>>>> US officials attribute this situation to European (mis)use of>> colonial ties.>>>> A Commerce Department policy paper which trailed Ron Brown to>> Ghana complained that 'foreign governments continue to use>> their ties with these (African) countries to maintain>> influence and win business'.>>>> The US attempts to redress this by its insistence,>> aggressively reaffirmed in Denver, that every aspect of>> international economic policy be derived from the>> indiscriminate market principles contained in WTO rules. The>> aim is to ensure 'that US investors (in other countries) are>> assured of being treated as fairly and favourably as domestic>> and other foreign competitors'.>>>> Adherence to WTO rules becomes even more important for another>> reason. Corporate America does not only seek to enter into>> areas now dominated by Europe, but has its sights on new areas>> opening up in African economies in the light of the new waves>> - the dismantling of the state sector in Africa. Key in this>> area is infrastructure.>>>> At one of the briefings held by the State Department at the>> Denver summit, Larry Summers, Deputy US Treasury Secretary,>> enthused about the opportunities opened up by 'private>> investment in utilities, private toll roads, in many cases,>> private water supply systems, and in a large number of cases>> privatisation of telecommunications infrastructures'.>>>> And in the words of Jeff Lang, Deputy US Trade Representative,>> telecommunications privatisation in particular are 'very>> attractive opportunities for American and other large>> telecommunications companies'. To promote this, the US seeks>> to promote in African countries particular commitment to the>> General Agreement in Trade in Services, one of the cardinal>> regimes of the WTO.>>>> The US has been pursuing its aims through different African>> fora. One of these has been the African Development Bank group>> where a long-standing American complaint has been about the>> domination of Europe, particularly France, in the procurement>> stakes in spite of superior American shares.>>>> Over the past two years, the US has been promoting reforms>> aiming to make 'the voting influence of the Bank's>> non-regional shareholders in its decision-making more>> commensurate with their financial contribution'. Parallel to>> this are efforts to get the Africa Development Fund, the>> concessionary wing of the Bank, to 'expand lending to the>> private sector for infrastructure projects'.>>>> Another forum has been African governments themselves - the>> main target of Ron Brown's visit to Ghana, Uganda, Cote>> d'Ivoire, Kenya and Botswana in the early part of 1996. Taking>> with him plane-loads of US businessmen to talk directly to his>> counterparts in government, the visit resulted in contracts>> and agreements for American companies totalling $500 million,>> with the potential for future sales that eventually could>> total more than $3 billion in US exports. In Cote d'Ivoire,>> there were reported to be 40 US companies doing business at>> the time of the visit. Two years later, the number had risen>> to 80.>>>> The other fora fall under what is described in US policy>> documents as 'reverse trade missions'. Here, groups of African>> government officials, policy-makers and trade union leaders>> are emplaned to America for discussions with American>> industry. Aimed at 'acquainting American firms with new market>> entry opportunities and the Africans with US technologies and>> specific firms capabilities', the discussions invariably turn>> to issues of investment stategy and economic management. (The>> Ghanaians had their turn recently by a visit to North>> Carolina.)>>>> The Africans then return from these forums fully convinced of>> the nitty-gritty of macro-economics and management, all>> tailored to ensure the confidence of company shareholders.>> Even trade unionists become concerned with making sure that>> their demands are such that they do not drive away the foreign>> investor. - Third World Network Features>>>> (continued in part 2)>>>> About the writer: Tetteh Hormeku is economic researcher at the>> Africa Secretariat of the Third World Network in Accra.>>>> When reproducing this feature, please credit Third World>> Network Features and (if applicable) the cooperating magazine>> or agency involved in the article, and give the byline. Please>> send us cuttings.>>>> For more information, please contact: Third World Network>> 228, Macalister Road, 10400 Penang, Malaysia. Email:>> twn@igc.apc.org; twnpen@twn.po.my Tel: (+604)2293511,2293612>> & 2293713; Fax: (+604)2298106 & 2264505. Third World>> Network-Africa can be reached at P.O. Box 8604, Accra-North,>> Ghana; tel: 233-21-224069; fax: 233-21-773857; e-mail:>> isodec@ncs.com.gh. >>>> ************************************************************>> This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the>> Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational>> affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary>> objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States>> around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by>> concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant>> information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and>> individuals.>>>> Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail>> message): africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org (about the Africa>> Policy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info@igc.apc.org >> (about APIC); woa-info@igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documents>> previously distributed, as well as the information files, are>> also available on the Web at:>> http://www.africapolicy.org >>>> To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to>> apic@igc.apc.org. For more information about material cited>> from another source please contact directly the source>> mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.>>>> For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,>> 110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:>> 202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: apic@igc.apc.org. >> ************************************************************>>>>>>-----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 17:59:38 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UN / GambiaMessage-ID: < 970917175243_977091749@emout01.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:Well, beginning next January Taiwan will have a friend (The Gambia) in a highplace (UN Security Council).Salaam!Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 18:00:00 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < 970917175635_187213095@emout07.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.22808.emout07.mail.aol.com.874533395"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.22808.emout07.mail.aol.com.874533395Content-ID: < 0_22808_874533395@emout07.mail.aol.com.10706 Content-type: text/plainfromAmadou Scattred Janneh--PART.BOUNDARY.0.22808.emout07.mail.aol.com.874533395Content-ID: < 0_22808_874533395@emout07.mail.aol.com.10707 Content-type: text/plain;name="SENEGAM"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBANJUL, Sept 15 (Reuter) - Commercial traffic resumed on the Senegal-Gamb=ia highway on Monday after being suspended since 1989 in a row over bilta=ral accords, customs officials said. ==0DThe first vehicles crossed the border early on Monday under a re-negotiat=ed accord sharing out Interstate Transport Permits, the officials said. ==0DThe two countries have been wrangling over the share of road traffic sinc=e the breakup of the Sene-Gambia in 1989 following a short-lived union be=tween them. ==0DEnglish-speaking Gambia and Senegal, a former French colony, tried to for=m a confederation after Senegalese trooops helped quash a coup attempt ag=ainst then president Sir Dawda Jawara, later toppled in 1994. ==0DThe merger failed over Gambian charges of Senegalese economic domination.=The two countries then suspended commercial road transport across their =frontier. Gambia is almost totally surrounded by the territory of its lar=ger neighbour. ==0DUnder the re-negotiated accord, Senegal has been allocated 150 permits fo=r commercial transport on the highway, and Gambia, 100. These could be in=creased later if necessary, officials say. ==0D16:24 09-15-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.22808.emout07.mail.aol.com.874533395--------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 18:01:09 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia / UN (Retry)Message-ID: < 970917175421_-2101470938@emout20.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.29836.emout20.mail.aol.com.874533261"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.29836.emout20.mail.aol.com.874533261Content-ID: < 0_29836_874533261@emout20.mail.aol.com.10611 Content-type: text/plainGambia-l:sorry! I sent the previous mail without the necessary attachment. Here itgoes...--PART.BOUNDARY.0.29836.emout20.mail.aol.com.874533261Content-ID: < 0_29836_874533261@emout20.mail.aol.com.10612 Content-type: text/plain;name="TAIWAN"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBy Anthony Goodman ==0DUNITED NATIONS, Sept 16 (Reuter) - The General Assembly opened its 52nd a=nnual session on Tuesday with reform of the world body a major preoccupat=ion. ==0DUkrainian Foreign Minister Hennady Udovenko was elected by acclamation as=president of the 185-nation body and immediately picked up on this overa=rching theme. ==0D``We all know what a tremendously difficult job it is to try to repair a =vehicle in motion. However, this session cannot afford to suspend the ful=filment of its responsibilities under the U.N. Charter,'' Udovenko said i=n his inaugural speech. ==0D``This session of the General Assembly has all the prerequisities to beco=me a watershed session. During the upcoming months, we have a chance to r=evitalize this universal organization and make it more fit to meet the mo=unting challenges.'' ==0DUdovenko, 66, who was Ukraine's U.N. representative from 1985 to 1992, sa=id a package of reforms proposed by Secretary-General Kofi Annan ``stands=as a sound basis for further deliberations ... This issue will be at the=center of this session.'' ==0DThe Ukrainian minister succeeds Malaysia's U.N. envoy, Razali Ismail, as =Assembly president. The post rotates annually among the U.N.'s five regio=nal groups. ==0DReform has been the watchword at the United Nations since the United Stat=es, dissatisfied with the administration of Secretary-General Boutros Bou=tros-Ghali of Egypt, used its veto last year to block his re-election and=cleared the way for Annan's appointment last January to a five-year term==0DIn addition to various administrative reforms, he is calling on the Assem=bly to create the post of deputy secretary-general to help shoulder some =of the burdens that fall on a U.N. chief and ensure better coordination. ==0DOther reforms proposed by the secretary-general from Ghana, who has spent=more than 30 years with the United Nations, include a call for a no-grow=th budget; integration of 12 secretariat entities and units into five; th=e elimination of about 1,000 U.N. staff posts; and improving the ability =to mount peacekeeping operations more rapidly. ==0DThe high-profile period of the Assembly session begins next Monday, with =the start of a three-week general debate during which heads of state, gov=ernment leaders and foreign ministers deliver major policy speeches. ==0DU.S. President Bill Clinton is to address the Assembly on the first day o=f the debate while Russia will be represented the following day by its fo=reign minister, Yevgeny Primakov. ==0DBritain's Robin Cook and France's Hubert Vedrine are among a number of fo=reign ministers who will be attending their first Assembly since taking o=ffice. ==0DThe United States is pressing for a controversial reform of its own - a r=eduction in its share of the U.N. regular budget from 25 percent to 20 pe=rcent and of its peacekeeping assessment from about 31 percent to 25 perc=ent. ==0DA cut in dues is one of the conditions the U.S. Congress has set for payi=ng about half of Washington's arrears of some $1.5 billion for the regula=r U.N. budget and for peacekeeping. ==0DThe annual U.N. budget totals about $1.3 billion. Peacekeeping this year =accounts for a similar sum -- considerably less than in early 1990s when =the United Nations, with more enthusiasm than experience, launched operat=ions in such trouble spots as Somalia and the former Yugoslavia. ==0DExpansion of the 15-member Security Council, the body responsible for int=ernational peace and security, is also expected to be a focus of attentio=n. ==0DThere is wide -- but not universal -- agreement that Germany and Japan sh=ould be given permanent council seats, like those now held by the United =States, Russia, Britain, China and France. ==0DStill unsettled is how many permanent seats should go to developing count=ries of Africa, Asia and Latin America, and whether new permanent members=should also have the power of veto held by the present big five powers. ==0DAlso unresolved is how many non-permanent members should be added to the =council without making it too unwieldy. ==0DItaly has been campaigning hard to prevent the addition of any new perman=ent members, favoring instead 10 new non-permanent seats rotated among a =group of countries making special contributions to the work of the United=Nations. Italy fears being reduced to second class status in Europe if G=ermany joins Britain, France and Russia as a permanent member. ==0DFor the fifth successive year, China and its supporters are virtually cer=tain to block an attempt by a group of about a dozen countries to secure =U.N. membership for Taiwan. Inscription of the item on the Assembly's age=nda will again be squashed in the steering committee later this week. ==0DLater in the session, the Assembly is expected to elect Bahrain, Brazil, =Gabon and Gambia to two-year terms on the present, unreformed, council be=ginning next January. A fifth seat is being contested among Belarus, Mace=donia and Slovenia. REUTER ==0D20:29 09-16-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.29836.emout20.mail.aol.com.874533261--------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 17:57:50 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new membersMessage-ID: < 9709172157.AA53748@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitTony, you wrote:> Moe, as you can see, your message came through the list. Gambia-l is up> and> running normally but the regular contributors and the greater silent> majority have been very quiet during the last couple of days. I am not> sure whether we are running out of topics to discuss or whether the> Ahmadiyaa and religious related discussions turned people off. That was> why I> sent out the test message yesterday to detect if we were undergoing a> technical list malfunction.I would like to welcome all the new members who have joined the list duringthe past few days and weeks. please, feel free to be part of this greatgroup of people.As with any listserv, the purpose of Gambia-l, among other things, is toprovide a means for list members to participate openly and freely in anydiscussions relating to the subject matter of that list. In the case ofGambia-l, numerous discussions about Gambia and related issues have beenthe main topics but we have also engaged in several other related issuesthat have been both educational and entertaining. I think what I value mostabout being a member is the understanding that one gets by not onlylistening but also engaging in debates and discussions about varioussubjects. While we may have differring fields of expertise and knowledge, Ibelieve that we can learn more from each other if we volunteer tocontribute to the discussions at hand and/or discussing the ways and meansthat your particular area of specialty can be helpful in the discussions.As always, new members are asked to kindly send in a brief introduction ofthemselves - which seems to be too much to ask of them. I don think this istoo much to ask. My guess is that a simple introduction will require nomore than five minutes of your time. You do not have to write about yourwhole life history but just a simple note of acknowledgement would sufficeas the required intoduction. By doing so, you are actually showing yourcourtesy and appreciation of being a member of Gambia-L. On a moreimportant note, you might even find long lost friends and relatives...whoknows?So, let's overcome the fear and shyness and join the crowd. And WELCOMEonce again.Thank you.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=============================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 18:07:13 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CILSS Meeting / BanjulMessage-ID: < 970917180504_2052541098@emout16.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.15600.emout16.mail.aol.com.874533904"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.15600.emout16.mail.aol.com.874533904Content-ID: < 0_15600_874533904@emout16.mail.aol.com.10731 Content-type: text/plainfromAmadou Scattred Janneh(who's celebrating his 35th birthday today in the Smoky Mountains ofTennessee)--PART.BOUNDARY.0.15600.emout16.mail.aol.com.874533904Content-ID: < 0_15600_874533904@emout16.mail.aol.com.10732 Content-type: text/plain;name="SAHEL"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBANJUL, Sept 12 (Reuter) - President Yahya Jammeh of Gambia closed a summ=it of nine African states of the drought-prone Sahel region on Friday, la=uding efforts towards food security. ==0DAt the same time he called for such efforts to be matched by moves toward=s ``a Sahel guided by the principles of democracy and good governance.'' ==0DJammeh, a former military ruler who won elections a year ago, took over a=s chairman of the group at the end of its two-day summit in the Gambian c=apital Banjul. ==0DHe said the group comprising some of the world's poorest nations had made=tremendous progress in programme implementation, particularly in food se=curity and natural resource management. ==0DBetween 1976 and 1982 more than 612 development projects had been complet=ed at a cost of roughly $2.5 billion, much of that coming from Western do=nors. ==0D``Vast resources were invested by donors in our joint combat against the =effects of drought and desertification, natural resource management, food=security, training and research,'' Jammeh told the closing session. ==0DThe summit of the Permanent Inter-state Committee for Drought Control in =the Sahel was preceded by a meeting of the region's external donors, incl=uding experts of its key partner the Club du Sahel. ==0DThe Sahel region came to world attention with a devastating 1973-74 droug=ht which caused the death of an estimated 100,000 people and seriously de=stabilised the economic and social environment of the region. ==0DThe Banjul meeting took place at a time of renewed pressure from drought =in states from Mauritania to Niger. ==0DThe Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), groupin=g industrial nations, is a leading aid partner in the Sahel and was invol=ved in preparing a Banjul Memorandum for development adopted by the heads=of state. ==0DMember states of the Drought Control group are Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, =Chad, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal. ==0D19:00 09-12-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.15600.emout16.mail.aol.com.874533904--------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 20:54:05 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIabout time inter-state commerce is resumed along thesenegambian highway. i commend both governments forcommitting themselves once again to one of the cornerstonesfor regional development. one hopes we will have no recourseto return to the dark ages of trade between our two countries.1989 - 1997 is a very long time to settle this dispute. in myopinion.latjor------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 21:04:18 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: apic@igc.org : Africa: US Trade Policy (Commentary), 1 (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIINdeye Marie thanks for thf this posting (and the manyother). It serves to remind us that the carrot and stickmethod of conducting business with the West is still a reality.How can we level the playing field? Simply by coming togetherunder regional and continental groupings and negotiate tradeagreements along that basis only! Or else, the U.S. and Europewill continue to impose unfair preconditions and conditionson Ghana, then Gambia, then ... It is the old divide and rulemethod of imperialism at work here.LatJor------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 21:40:51 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: TestingMessage-ID: < 970917211157_1042272922@emout03.mail.aol.com GOT UMJ------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 20:03:46 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970917195125.20018B-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFolks, the list is gradually regaining life. I have a suggestion for adiscussion topic. Since commercial traffic has just reopened between thetwocountries, why can't we seize this opportunity and start ageneral discussion on SeneGambian issues. Although, we had discussed thistopic in the early days of Gambia-l, we can still add to what waspreviouslysaid in light of the fact that the list is by far bigger in sizeand membership than was then. Infact, I can dig through my archives andrepost some of the past writings to get a sense of what was said.Please share your input in this suggestion.ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 23:20:58 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < 9709180320.AA56812@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLatjor, you wrote:> about time inter-state commerce is resumed along the> senegambian highway. i commend both governments for> committing themselves once again to one of the cornerstones> for regional development. one hopes we will have no recourse> to return to the dark ages of trade between our two countries.> 1989 - 1997 is a very long time to settle this dispute. in my> opinion.Yes indeed! It was long overdue and I just can't stop wondering why thetwo governments took so long to come to an agreement. My hunch is thatmany of the business people are optimistic at this point. But has thegovernment released any official statements about the implications of arenewed senegambian trade?Another question that comes to mind is: How will the government andbusiness sector (banks) encourage potential entrepreneurs into starting upsmall businesses as investment initiatives? I understand that the interestrates are exceptionally high which is quite a turn-off for any potentialloan seekers. Is there any such thing as guaranteed loans wherebyborrowers can rely on the backing of the government (without collateral)to secure business loans?Thank you.Regards,Moe S. Jallow========================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 23:35:21 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CILSS Meeting / BanjulMessage-ID: < 199709180335.XAA12478@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> --PART.BOUNDARY.0.15600.emout16.mail.aol.com.874533904> Content-ID: < 0_15600_874533904@emout16.mail.aol.com.10731 > Content-type: text/plain> from> Amadou Scattred Janneh> (who's celebrating his 35th birthday today in the Smoky Mountains of> Tennessee)Hey, HAPPY BIRTHDAY Doc!Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 23:33:05 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < 9709180333.AA37728@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitTony, you wrote:> Folks, the list is gradually regaining life. I have a suggestion for a> discussion topic. Since commercial traffic has just reopened between the> two> countries, why can't we seize this opportunity and start a> general discussion on SeneGambian issues.Thanks Tony.I think this is a very important issue to discuss eventhough it wastouched on before. With the numerous additional members that we now have,I think we can expect to hear some very interesting ideas about theSenegambian trade. I believe that, for our own good, we need to analizethe so-called free trade agreement and how it would impact the businesssector of the Gambia and the surrounding countries - e.g Senegal, GuineaBissau, Guinea ...etc.Thanks.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 00:23:39 -0400From: LAMIN CEESAY < ceesay@bellsouth.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Introduction of new membersMessage-ID: < 3420ACCB.99@bellsouth.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLAMIN CEESAY wrote:> Hello Fellow Gambians:> Let me introduce myself and my lovely wife. First, I'll start with> me. My name is Lamin Ceesay. I am originally from the Village of> Wassu. Before coming to America, I served as a Reporter for "The Point"> newspaper in Banjul. I am presently living in Atlanta, Georgia. I plan> to continue my career as a Reporter here in the U.S. I have found> several friends, long lost friends, since I've been a member of> Gambia-1. I hope to find many more.> Now, let me introduce my wife, Irie. Irie is a native Atlantan. She> is a Paralegal/Legal Secretary for a prominent medical malpractice> lawfirm here in Atlanta. Irie is the computer person of the family. It> was through her insistence that I became interested in the Net.> I could go on and on, but I'll stop here. Happy to be a part of this> glorious group of friends.> Lamin and Irie Ceesay------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 00:24:31 -0400From: LAMIN CEESAY < ceesay@bellsouth.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: Introduction of new members]Message-ID: < 3420ACFF.6221@bellsouth.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: message/rfc822Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inlineMessage-ID: < 342065FD.1C57@bellsouth.net Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 19:21:33 -0400From: LAMIN CEESAY < ceesay@bellsouth.net Reply-To: ceesay@bellsouth.net X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.01C-BLS20 (Win95; U)MIME-Version: 1.0To: gambia-1@u.washington.edu Subject: Introduction of new membersContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello Fellow Gambians:Let me introduce myself and my lovely wife. First, I'll start withme. My name is Lamin Ceesay. I am originally from the Village ofWassu. Before coming to America, I served as a Reporter for "The Point"newspaper in Banjul. I am presently living in Atlanta, Georgia. I planto continue my career as a Reporter here in the U.S. I have foundseveral friends, long lost friends, since I've been a member ofGambia-1. I hope to find many more.Now, let me introduce my wife, Irie. Irie is a native Atlantan. Sheis a Paralegal/Legal Secretary for a prominent medical malpracticelawfirm here in Atlanta. Irie is the computer person of the family. Itwas through her insistence that I became interested in the Net.I could go on and on, but I'll stop here. Happy to be a part of thisglorious group of friends.Lamin and Irie Ceesay------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 00:42:59 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < 3420B153.6BEF481E@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> Yes indeed! It was long overdue and I just can't stop wondering why> the two governments took so long to come to an agreement. My hunch is> that many of the business people are optimistic at this point. But has> the government released any official statements about the implications> of a renewed senegambian trade?Perhaps I'm not quite getting this but exactly what is happening? Whathave the two countries agreed on? I was under the impression that bycommercial transport they are referring to busses, taxis, etceteras. Oris it actual trade, as in goods?I would assume the reference is to busses and taxis since that was whatwas suspended after the break-up of the confederation in 1989. Sincethen, one could not travel through the borders on commercial transportwithout getting off at the border post and using another "transport" inthe other country.If this is what is meant by commercial transport then I believe thatthis agreement was an initiative taken by the Senegalese who were thefirst to suspend commercial transport on their side in 1989. I would goon further to speculate that this smaller agreement or gesture was madeto save face on the bigger issue trade where there is some pressure forthem to change their policies vis a vis Gambia. This seems to give themmore time to hold out on some sort of agreement that would revert thesituation to how it was in 93/94 before they started limiting trade.Just my thoughts.On the Senegambian issue, for the record, I would also like to add thatI believe strongly that some sort of confederation must be resumed forthe long term viability of both countries. Senegal will continue toexperience political problems as long as it is divided by anothertotally independent and seperate country and on the same note Gambiawill also continue to have its economic problems as long as it continuesto be surrounded almost entirely by one country.In addition, if some sort of confederation resumes, it can also be usedas a solution to the problem the Senegalese government has with theseperatists in the Cassamence region by something along the lines ofmaking that region a third state and thus some sense of autonomy.Of course there is along way to go here. Since Gambia initiated thebreak-up, we would have to be the ones to initiate a move to theresumption of a confederation. How much autonomy are we ready to giveup without feeling dominated by Senegal? On the Senegalese side, Ibelieve the biggest issue will be trade. The differences in tradepolicies, including tariff rates, will have to be resolved before theyare ready to move forward.I think the overall solution should be based on a framework thatincludes two zones within a Confederation, should it resume, with bothhaving preferential tariff rates in their respective industries. TheGambian state would be a trade zone and the Cassamance region anagricultural and tourist zone. This could make up for an eventualSenegalese Dakar based economic and political dominance by allowing thekey industries in both zones to develop and grow fairly.I'm sure many of you see this as rather simple and idealist. What doyou think?Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Wed, 17 Sep 1997 21:54:17 PDTFrom: "amy aidara" < amyaidara@hotmail.com To: Gambia-l@u.Washington.edu Subject: MonogamyMessage-ID: < 199709180454.VAA14331@f50.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHello!How are the brothers & sisters of Gambia-l doing? You didn't hear fromme the whole week because I was on holiday. I was reading through theinternet and I was very suprised when I read this statement: "monogamyis boring".I wonder how can a person make such a statement.All these years peopleare talking day & night about aids and some still dare making such astatement!I think that monogamy can only survive if the couple understands oneanother and try to share together. You have to express your likes anddislikes and accept one for what one is. But if you think that roamingabout & chasing every one you meet is the only valuable thing in lifeyou are wrong. Every one in this world should know the importance ofhis life and other's. So you have to respect your commitment and beserious.I know that you all have an idea about this subject. please I would bevery happy to share your opinions. This Baantabaa is created to express& exchange ideas. So you are welcome to express yourself.Till thenA BientotDe la part de AMY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 01:51:36 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < 9709180551.AA27062@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLatir, you wrote:> Modou Jallow wrote:> > Yes indeed! It was long overdue and I just can't stop wondering why> > the two governments took so long to come to an agreement. My hunch is> > that many of the business people are optimistic at this point. But has> > the government released any official statements about the implications> > of a renewed senegambian trade?> Perhaps I'm not quite getting this but exactly what is happening? What> have the two countries agreed on? I was under the impression that by> commercial transport they are referring to busses, taxis, etceteras. Or> is it actual trade, as in goods?Lat, I am under the same impression but it is important to note thatcommercial transport has every aspect that deals with trade eitherdirectly or indirectly. I do not believe that people only travel betweenthe two countries just for visitation empty handedly. In most cases,people cross their borders to buy and trade goods which they thentransport back to their country of origin. At least, that was the casebefore the border closure. It was common, for example, for a Gambian orsenagalese trader to declare at customs (Douanne in Karang) any goodsentering Senegal from the Gambia and the same was true for any goodsentering the Gambia. I believe that this was the main reason that causedthe trade deficit between the two countries and why the border wastemporarily closed. My impression is that the situation has been resolvedwhere commercial transportaion (including goods) will be equallyguaranteed so that the tariffs may not generate a huge imbalance ofdeficit between the two countries.> I would assume the reference is to busses and taxis since that was what> was suspended after the break-up of the confederation in 1989. Since> then, one could not travel through the borders on commercial transport> without getting off at the border post and using another "transport" in> the other country.I would say that the transportation of busses and taxis alone would nothave a huge impact on the Gambian economy if goods were not involved. Theheavy tariffs levied on the traders may have played a very important rolein the border closure.> If this is what is meant by commercial transport then I believe that> this agreement was an initiative taken by the Senegalese who were the> first to suspend commercial transport on their side in 1989. I would go> on further to speculate that this smaller agreement or gesture was made> to save face on the bigger issue trade where there is some pressure for> them to change their policies vis a vis Gambia. This seems to give them> more time to hold out on some sort of agreement that would revert the> situation to how it was in 93/94 before they started limiting trade.I agree.> On the Senegambian issue, for the record, I would also like to add that> I believe strongly that some sort of confederation must be resumed for> the long term viability of both countries. Senegal will continue to> experience political problems as long as it is divided by another> totally independent and seperate country and on the same note Gambia> will also continue to have its economic problems as long as it continues> to be surrounded almost entirely by one country.Here again, I gree with you. Banjul is a very important port of entry forgoods and Senegal remains the major market for most of our exports. Beinga larger country and almost surrounding the Gambia, Senegal has everymeans to deny us the right to export freely to other countries.> In addition, if some sort of confederation resumes, it can also be used> as a solution to the problem the Senegalese government has with the> seperatists in the Cassamence region by something along the lines of> making that region a third state and thus some sense of autonomy.By the way, what is the gambian stance on the Cassamance conflict?> Of course there is along way to go here. Since Gambia initiated the> break-up, we would have to be the ones to initiate a move to the> resumption of a confederation. How much autonomy are we ready to give> up without feeling dominated by Senegal? On the Senegalese side, I> believe the biggest issue will be trade. The differences in trade> policies, including tariff rates, will have to be resolved before they> are ready to move forward.A very important question indeed. I personally feel that the differnce ofa national langauge nad monetary system will be the main obstacles ofachieving a confederated SeneGambia.> I think the overall solution should be based on a framework that> includes two zones within a Confederation, should it resume, with both> having preferential tariff rates in their respective industries. The> Gambian state would be a trade zone and the Cassamance region an> agricultural and tourist zone. This could make up for an eventual> Senegalese Dakar based economic and political dominance by allowing the> key industries in both zones to develop and grow fairly.This may sound simple yet the cassamance region has a history ofinstabilty and therefore a potential for unexpected conflict. We cannotafford to take sides here. I think that we need to proceed with caution.But first, let there be peace in the region.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=========================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 02:08:51 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Introduction of new membersMessage-ID: < 9709180608.AA27500@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitWelcome to Gambia-L, Lamin and Irie Ceesay. It's nice to see someAtlantans on the list eventhough I am a Mariettan :-))).So, Irie, have you learnt anything about the Gambia from Lamin yet???Welcome to crowd!Regards,Moe s. Jallow======================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 10:33:34 GMT+1From: "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < 76935C31897@amadeus.cmi.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITLatir Gheran,you have a lot of interesting suggestions.I am also confused about what this is all about.> Perhaps I'm not quite getting this but exactly what is happening? What> have the two countries agreed on? I was under the impression that by> commercial transport they are referring to busses, taxis, etceteras. Or> is it actual trade, as in goods?> I would assume the reference is to busses and taxis since that was what> was suspended after the break-up of the confederation in 1989. Since> then, one could not travel through the borders on commercial transport> without getting off at the border post and using another "transport" in> the other country.Does somebody have a clear idea about what has happened to thishighway the last eight years. There was a period when Senegal closedtheir borders for transportation of goods and there were lot oftrucks from several West-African countries which had to return. Ithink this was related to negotiations with IMF and a general strikein the autumn of 1993. Later (1994?) Gambia responded by making theferry transport extremely high, and for a period all trucks had topass through Tambacounda. When did that stop? Are these eventsrelated to the present agreement? Can somebody give us a briefhistorical resume over the most important events in the recenthistory of the highway?Thanks,Heidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 09:49:17 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Kenya Government Protests over killing in US (fwd)Message-ID: < 9709181349.AA45914@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGambia-l, this type of violence is too common in the big cities like SanFranscisco, Chicago, LA and New York, but when it calls close to home, thenit becomes too close for confort. It's been one year since my Nigerianfriend was gunned down to death in broad daylight here in the blackneighbourhoods of Atlanta. I think that we are all victims of a veryunpredictable society and this could happen to any one.------------------------------------------------------------------------Kenyan Govt Protests Over Killing in U.S.NAIROBI (Sept. 18) XINHUA - Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi has protestedto the American administration over the killing of a Kenyan by a mob in SanFrancisco, the Daily Nation newspaper reported today.Edwin Njuguna, in his early 20s, was knifed to death Friday as he parkedhis car near the venue of a private party.In a statement released Wednesday, Moi said he protested "in the strongestterms possible the murder," adding that racism was worse than tribalism.He said it was sad that an innocent person was killed for "being anAfrican", adding it was ironical that those lecturing the world ondemocracy were the same people who trampled on it.Reports indicated that Njuguna stopped the car on the street and a man cameout and told him he could not park it there.More than 30 people surrounded the car, according to a San Francisconewspaper, the Napa Valley Register.Njuguna was told to get out of the car and pushed to the ground. He waspunched, kicked and then stabbed.The Daily Nation today also published an editorial calling on the U.S.police "to move expeditiously and judiciously to get to the bottom of thismatter."Had a similar incident occurred in Kenya involving an American, we can betthat we would have been flooded with humiliating and patronizing statementsand the (U.S.) State Department would have issued a travel advisory toAmericans on their safety in Kenya and elsewhere on the continent," saidthe editorial.--------------------------------------------------------------------------Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 10:17:14 -0400 (EDT)From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < 199709181417.KAA07311@oak.mtu.edu Content-Type: textPersonally I believe that both governments of Senegal and Gambia have seriouslyfailed their people to be involved in this irrelevant border dispute.Given the relations between the people of the two countries, it islose, lose situation for the two governments to be closing borders inthe first place. Can someone tell me how much did Senegal or theGambia gained over the past 9 years except millions of dollars indeficit with other regions i.e Europe and South east Asia? The fact ofthe matter is that not only do they all go to the same place to buythe same thing (double shipping cost) they buy it at higher pricebecause they compete for it!I think the problem is that our governments (elites) have always had anattitudinal problem. They see themselves as entrepreneurs and notfacilitators. The two countries will gain if their people pay less forgoods and services and get more for what they produce. That cannothappen in the region without trade liberalization. The relationship isnot all sell and no buy for the Gambia. Yes gambian re-exports goodsand foods to Senegal but we import mechanics, capenters, builders andthousands of Senegalese also participate in the trade. Many will agreewith me that the importers and exporters in the Gambia are not allGambians. You have Senegalese, Mauritanians, Guineans and even fromlesser known place of the Cape Verde islands!So if the two governments really understood what is good for theirpeople, they should stop focusing how to become entrepreneurs themselvesand instead allow the people to lead the way. If Gambia's sea portattracts more business let it import the regions needs and Senegal'sairport could be the regions gateway. If the two people have equalaccess to goods and services without name calling "Senegalese"or "Gambian" economic and political integration will eventually beachieved. Then we would not need to impose confedration on our people.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 17:08:31 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < 3421C27F.7A0B@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi everyone!I can only add to the Senegambian issue that Senegal and Gambiashare a near unique relationship. With other African countries, we cansay we are cousins. With Senegal however, we are twins. Few Africancountries share the homogeneous tribal, cultural, religious etc. makeupshared by Senegal and Gambia. I thus urge both governments to do theirutmost to maintain and strengthen the relationship that preceded andwill outlive them. Pressurising and trying to punish each other willhave only have repercussions for both countries and their citizens.Afterall, most of us are either Gambians or Senegalese on paper butSenegambians in reality because some near or distant parts of ourfamilies live in the other artificial boundary which is a result ofcolonialism.Buharry.------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 17:49:14 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B05142590D914D@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainThank you very much Mr. Buharry, what you said is just a reality.I do not see why there is always a conflict between The Gambian and TheSenegalese.I myself know about this issue, I am a citizen of The Gambia but went toschool in Senegal which I consider as my second country.The problem is most of The Gambians I know do not really like peoplefrom Senegal. I could remember The African Nation Cup footbaltournnament orgainized in Egypt (1986)?, 99% of the Gambian populationwas very happy when Senegal was eliminated by Cote D'Ivoire (IvoryCoast).I found it very silly, we are more than neigbours, these two countrieswere divided because of colonialism, but if not it was one country.VIVE LA SENEGAMBIE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!> -----Original Message-----> From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA [SMTP: m.gassama@swipnet.se > Sent: 19. september 1997 02:09> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs> Hi everyone!> I can only add to the Senegambian issue that Senegal and> Gambia> share a near unique relationship. With other African countries, we can> say we are cousins. With Senegal however, we are twins. Few African> countries share the homogeneous tribal, cultural, religious etc.> makeup> shared by Senegal and Gambia. I thus urge both governments to do their> utmost to maintain and strengthen the relationship that preceded and> will outlive them. Pressurising and trying to punish each other will> have only have repercussions for both countries and their citizens.> Afterall, most of us are either Gambians or Senegalese on paper but> Senegambians in reality because some near or distant parts of our> families live in the other artificial boundary which is a result of> colonialism.> Buharry.------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 11:54:08 -0400 (EDT)From: bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)To: Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu Subject: Sierr Leone List MailMessage-ID: < 199709181554.LAA03678@freenet2.carleton.ca.carleton.ca Looking for Sierra Leone List Mail AddressThank You------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 12:01:24 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierr Leone List MailMessage-ID: < 9709181601.AA24152@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBocar Ndiaye wrote:>Looking for Sierra Leone List Mail Address>Thank YouYou might want to try Usenet - soc.culture.sierra-leoneThanks.Moe------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 15:16:08 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: MonogamyMessage-ID: <01BCC469.60519220@kolls567>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCC469.605AB9E0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCC469.605AB9E0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAmy!Welcome back from your vacation.That aside,I want to straighten your =LOGIC a little bit here.There is no contradiction between the fact that =monogamy is GOOD and BORRING at the same time.There are lots of things =in life that are very good but at the same time very UNinteresting.And I =think Monogamy falls within that category;or at least that is what the =behaviour of many men around the world seem to suggest.So,maybe you =should tell us how women feel about sticking to only one partner for =ever and ever Amen!Regards Basss!-----Original Message-----From: amy aidara [SMTP: amyaidara@hotmail.com Sent: 16 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 07:54 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Monogamy=20I know that you all have an idea about this subject. please I would bevery happy to share your opinions. This Baantabaa is created to express=20& exchange ideas. So you are welcome to express yourself.Till thenA BientotDe la part de AMY=20______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 21:59:33 +0200From: Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Kenya Government Protests over killing in US (fwd)Message-ID: < 34218825.DF2206D2@login.eunet.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> Gambia-l, this type of violence is too common in the big cities like> San> Franscisco, Chicago, LA and New York, but when it calls close to home,> then> it becomes too close for confort. It's been one year since my Nigerian> friend was gunned down to death in broad daylight here in the black> neighbourhoods of Atlanta. I think that we are all victims of a very> unpredictable society and this could happen to any one.> -------------------------------------------------------> ----------------> Kenyan Govt Protests Over Killing in U.S.> NAIROBI (Sept. 18) XINHUA - Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi has> protested> to the American administration over the killing of a Kenyan by a mob> in San> Francisco, the Daily Nation newspaper reported today.> Edwin Njuguna, in his early 20s, was knifed to death Friday as he> parked> his car near the venue of a private party.> In a statement released Wednesday, Moi said he protested "in the> strongest> terms possible the murder," adding that racism was worse than> tribalism.> He said it was sad that an innocent person was killed for "being an> African", adding it was ironical that those lecturing the world on> democracy were the same people who trampled on it.> Reports indicated that Njuguna stopped the car on the street and a man> came> out and told him he could not park it there.> More than 30 people surrounded the car, according to a San Francisco> newspaper, the Napa Valley Register.> Njuguna was told to get out of the car and pushed to the ground. He> was> punched, kicked and then stabbed.> The Daily Nation today also published an editorial calling on the U.S.> police "to move expeditiously and judiciously to get to the bottom of> this> matter.> "Had a similar incident occurred in Kenya involving an American, we> can bet> that we would have been flooded with humiliating and patronizing> statements> and the (U.S.) State Department would have issued a travel advisory to> Americans on their safety in Kenya and elsewhere on the continent,"> said> the editorial.> --------------> -----------------------------------------------------------> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> =============> ============================================================> ------------------------------------------------------------------> ------------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 22:00:59 +0200From: Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierr Leone List MailMessage-ID: < 3421887B.9FF5B576@login.eunet.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> Bocar Ndiaye wrote:> >> >Looking for Sierra Leone List Mail Address> >Thank You> You might want to try Usenet - soc.culture.sierra-leone> Thanks.> Moe------------------------------ Momodou





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.5032.emout15.mail.aol.com.874631505--





Badara:

I do share your sentiments that the peoples of senegambia are

more than just neighbors, we are the same. However I do have

a disagreement with your statement:



> these two countrieswere divided because of colonialism,

>but if not it was one country.



There was no country called senegambia prior to colonialism.

There were several states within this region. From the northern

banks of the senegal river to the gambian river all the way

south to casamance. These states were primarily organized along

ethnic lines (although other ethnic groups lived within these

boundaries). Some of these states however would fall in line

with your statement. The state of saalum is a case in point.

Part of this state was annexed by the British (northern parts

of Gambia, and the rest by the French). Hence the phrase;

'Saalum Gambia, Saalum Senegal'.

Of course all this does not negate most of what you said. It

only serves to put matters in their correct historical

perspective. There were several alliances and even federations

between these states that could warrant the observation that

left to their fate, the entire region of senegambia (and beyond)

would have become one grand state (federal or otherwise). After

all history teaches us that we have had these types of cross-

national states (Mali, Ghana, ...) But alas, the dark clouds of

European colonialism did visit our land altering the course

of our history. Whether this altering remains permanent or

temporary, is really up to us.

I also agree with you that there is strong anti-Senegalese

sentiment among many Gambians. It would be worthwhile to explore

the roots of these sentiments and work towards removing these

mental obstacles to unity.



LatJor









Hie Bass,



About your question to Amy, I think everyone can answer to that.

Do you think that one person (a man) can love two or more women at the

same time?

No I do not think so, we men are just egoist and that's the reason why

we always want to do things that can only be suitable to our side (this

meaning without thinking of the other side).

Polygamy has created many troubles in this World, especially in Africa.

I can come with many examples like the rivalry between two families

that have the same father with different mothers.

Most of men that have two or many wives do not know anything that is

going on at there different homes and it's the reason why most Africans

are closer to their mothers than their fathers (correct me if I am

wrong).



If even think that before banning "Hessal", The Government could have

banned polygamy which is among the most serious problems in The Gambia.



I could come with many disadvantages when it comes to polygamy and it's

only advantage or whatever is the man's sexual satisfaction.



Sorry for my bad English. (Was a French student)



Joof.



Bass,



three men can be as boring or as interesting as one man, depending on

what you are interested in and what you are looking for.

I personally fear emotional confusion, jealousy and I don't have so much

time to care for three men - oh boy ... I think one is enough.



On the other hand if one is just in for amusement, why not with

different partners - but honesty is important, telling the partners that

there are others, no hidden polygamy !!!



MONOGAMY IS BORING could be a statement of somebody who chose the wrong

partner. Even if he had another additional one, I think this person

would say after some time: my wifes are boring and he would continue

looking for other women - there are enough men like that, be they mono-

or polygamous, some just can't get enough (I guess something's wrong

with their self-esteem and even 20 women couldn't help)



I think the question is not whether monogamy is good and polygamy bad or

the other way round. Both can be and are practiced in different ways and

maybe the way polygamy is practiced in The Gambia has a lot of

disadvantages, particularly for women and children ??



We had a long discussion about domestic violence and polygamy some

months ago and most of the people who expressed their opinion where

against polygamy - men in the majority. Many people suffered as children

in polygamous families. BUT ... to tell you the truth: nearly all

Gambians I got to know here in Europe wouldn't mind having and often

have a second or third relationship - married or not - and the european

girls usually don't think of polygamy - of course the boys won't tell

them anything.

Sometimes I wonder how deep this tradition is rooted in the minds and

hearts of people. The custom is so old - if it was only bad, it wouldn't

have survived such a long time - or ???



> Most of men that have two or many wives do not know anything that is

> going on at there different homes and it's the reason why most Africans

> are closer to their mothers than their fathers (correct me if I am

> wrong).



Joof, that applies to european children also, but in a different

context: the father is ususally absent, he is out from morning to

evening, comes home tired and wants to rest in peace. Childred demanding

attention from their fathers are often rejected, frustrated and the link

to the mother is much stronger, simply because the daddies are not

available.





Some more controversial thoughts:

In Europe it is common that (married) men have one or more girlfriends

and that gives them a lot of prestige among other men. A woman doing the

same thing is still considered to be a slag at least.



One pregnant daughter without husband brings shame to the whole family.

Why??? Regarding other aspects of life women are very often not given so

much importance. But concerning virginity, sincerity and so on, they are

given absolute responsibility for a families honour - that's not logic,

neither.



As usual, more questions than answers,



thank you Amy for raising the topic, I find it rather interesting and

hope others join the discussion, too!



Andrea



>

> By Abdelaziz Barrouhi =

>

> =0D

> TUNIS, Sept 18 (Reuter) - African telecommunications ministers on Thursda=

> y gave their go ahead for the $1.3 billion Africa One telecommunications =

> project and they are looking for investors to complete the financing. =

>

> =0D

> The plan is to encircle Africa with 39,000 kilometres of undersea fibre o=

> ptic cable that will link countries of Africa to each other and to the re=

> st of the world. =

>

>

> =0D

> Member countries as of Septemer 18 were: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana=

> , Cameroon, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Malawi,=

> Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Republic of Congo, Sudan, Tunisi=

> a, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal=

> , South Africa, Togo. =





Can experts tell us what this would mean for the ordinary African? Given

that Africa does not have any manufacturing industry to gain, it makes me

wonder whether this deal would not only turn Africa into one giant

marketplace for the Telecom giants.



Malanding Jaiteh







Badara, you wrote:



> If even think that before banning "Hessal", The Government could have

> banned polygamy which is among the most serious problems in The Gambia.



Badara, do you really think that the government is capable of banning

and/or controlling polygamy? To answer this, one only needs to look at

western governments that tend to regulate marriages. Eventhough it has

been successful to varying degrees, it only views as criminal those who try

to contract more than one legally recognised marriage. These people have

broken no laws, just refused to accept the government's ideas about

marriage. If the Gambia government were to expand into this area, then you

will be bound by the government's rules. If however, you recognise that

marriage is God's and a government's, then your love for and your

understanding with your wife, or wives should offer you the guidelines by

which to conduct a divine and successful marriage.



What this means, ofcourse, is that the marriage may not be recognised by

the government, but do you want your marriage to carry the label of an

institution that is regulated by the government? It means you will lose any

legal rights enforced by the state, and put yourself at risk should your

marriage partner forsake you, and seek to use the power of the state

against you. What I am referring to here has several angles. The first

angle is legality. For example, here in the US, a person who is a citizen

of the United States falls under the laws that govern the city, county,

state and country that one resides in. The property that an individual

acquires while a member of a matrimonial union (marriage), becomes property

of that union. It works the same for liabilities. So, any property that

one acquires, the wife indirectly is entitled to 50 percent of his share.

She indirectly has ownership rights to it also. It is a little more

detailed legally and technically yet that is the first angle summarized.

The results of such a "controlled" marriage have been too many divorces,

one parent-families, violence and too many broken homes. The emotional

bondage that comes with a divorce is, believe me, a living nightmare.



But if one has to suffer in this way, "doing the right thing" and

persevering will be to his credit. However, while one can build ones own

marriage that is not recognised by the government, one can do it without

breaking any of the laws of the state or country. It is therefore something

one can do with a clear conscience, as you are doing it and respecting the

authorities at the same time. You and I are bound to obey the laws, but we

do not have to accept the law's beliefs, including its beliefs about

marriage. Therefore, I must say that a "good" person can practice polygamy

and still be a good citizen.





Hope to hear from you again.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Sorry...the following lines from my previous message should read:



If the Gambia government were to expand into this area, then you and I

will be bound by the government's rules. If however, you recognise that

marriage is God's and NOT a government's, then your love for and your

understanding with your wife, or wives should offer you the guidelines by

which to conduct a divine and successful marriage.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Though not exactly related to the subject, I read an article of the Daily

Observer dated July 30, 1997 in which the private sector was urging the

Government not to undermine the importance of the information technology in

the schools. I know that we have talked about this subject some few weeks

back but the article really touches on an issue that many Gambians in the

west can contribute to. In the article, the representative for the private

sector, Muhammed Jah , expressed his views on the importance of the

Internet in the information technology and business sectors. He went on to

say, "the internet has revolutionized access to information by providing

scholars, policy makers, students, and business entrepreneurs to take

advantage of the mass of educational, commercial and training opportunities

available. It goes without gainsaying that this technology has enormous

potential to benefit all humanity."



Another speaker, the UN representative, Dr. Akwule, urged the Gambians to

encourage and help their children in the internet awareness like their

peers in the west. He asserted that African students from the west are

usually faster learners and perform better because of their exposure to the

internet and information technology. Other speakers included GAMTEL's

Sankung sawo (a Gambia-L member) and L Jagne.



It would seem like there are private organisations and businesses (e.g

Quantum Associates) in the Gambia that are actually working towards helping

the the growth of the Internet. I will contact Muhammed Jah to see if I can

obtain a copy of his presentation entitled "The Role of The Private Sector

in Internet Development" that was organised by GAMTEL. Until then, does not

anyone have information on this?



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Ya soffie wrote:



>Actually, I am referring to the END ALL, the BE

ALL, the ALL KNOWING, ALL SEEING many of us have

> different names for.

++++++

The story referred to a 'HIM'. If the above attributes are

ascribed to 'HIM' then is there not an inherent gender bias?



LatJor





This is a response I received from one of my black American friends. I had

asked him if it was OK to share his comments with the list and he said

yeah.



So here it goes.....



> Moe'

>

> Be sure to read the entire e-mail.....read all the way to the end of the

> document.

>

>Bernard (Yusuf)

>

>

> Moe'

>

> I do not have acid feeling pertaining to this. My spin is that I always

> felt that it would be very, very difficult for any African descendant to

> trace his or her roots to pre-1700s.

>

> I was very young when the "black pride" generated my roots flowed

> through African American homes.

>

> I am not angry that Alex Haley was "creative" in his research.

>

> I am a little concerned that another person of African decent would air

> such views so freely with the white world.

>

> Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> > Bernard,

> >

> > What do you think about the following article??

> >

> > Cheers,

> >

> > Moe.

> >

> > ==================================================================

> >

> > Date: Sun, 07 Sep 1997 09:31:17 -0400

> > Subject: THE SUNDAY TIMES: FOREIGN NEWS American TV boycotts expos of

> > Haley's Roots

> >

> > American TV boycotts expos of Haley's Roots

> >

> > by John Harlow

> > Arts Correspondent

> >

> >

> > AMERICAN television networks are boycotting

> > a BBC documentary exposing the extent to

> > which Alex Haley falsified his family

> > history in his best-selling book, Roots.

>

> At least he made an attempt. I don't know of any other African American

> that has even put up the effort to find his or her roots prior to 1900.

>

> >

> >

> > Network executives admit they are worried

> > that the programme, which will be broadcast

> > in Britain next weekend as part of the

> > Bookworm series, could cause racial tension

> > especially in the Deep South where Haley,

> > who died five years ago, is most revered.

>

> I have very hard feeling for Brits. They were as responsible for

> slavery as much as the Jews that purchased the ships that transported

> the kidnapped Africans to North America. Can you fathom the thought of

> an African country, an African King or President having to approach the

> British royalty to request permission to run their own country? I am

> referring to the end of British colonial rule. What some British

> journalist writes in his press release has as much literally impact on

> me as the words printed on toilet tissue.

>

> >

> >

> > Roots was billed as the true story of

> > Haley's family, traced back six generations

> > to a west African called Kunta Kinte who was

> > captured by slave traders in The Gambia and

> > sold to American plantation owners. It was a

> > cultural phenomenon when it appeared in 1976

>

> I was 11 in 1976.

>

> > and earned Haley 200 literary prizes,

> > the friendship of President Jimmy Carter

> > and the gratitude of black America.

> > Within a year, however, doubts started

> > surfacing.

>

> Who started doubting???? Those damn white people. Black people, none

> that I know cared. The story was told. That was all that mattered.

> That may not be Alex Haley's story yet if one considers that 60 million

> lives were lost due to slavery, I am sure it is someone's story.

>

> >

> >

> > In 1977 The Sunday Times tracked down a folk

> > historian in The Gambia who had been a

> > crucial source for Haley. The investigation

> > exposed both men as deeply unreliable. Other

> > revelations about Haley's occasionally

> > slipshod research followed.

>

> People in Gambia, with all due respect, could not tell you who was who.

> No records were kept. Of course they would not know.

>

> >

> >

> > The Bookworm programme suggests that Haley

> > not only made mistakes but deliberately

> > falsified his own records for dramatic

> > effect.

> >

>

> How has not done so? So what, black americans do not care. We are

> simply happy the story was told.

>

> > Philip Nobile, a writer who has spent years

> > cross-checking the sources in Roots, regards

> > Haley as a shameless hoaxer: "Virtually

> > every fact in the closing critical pages of

> > Roots is false.

>

> Who is this looser?? What has he contributed to telling the story??

>

> > Nobody would have challenged

> > this book if it had been classified as

> > fiction, but Haley defrauded the very people

> > he claimed he was championing."

>

> Once again, who the fu-- is he and what has he done to contribute to

> ensuring the evil wicked sins and crimes of those responsible for

> slavery were told??

>

> >

> >

> > Academics in the field of pan-African

> > studies, where Roots is an essential

> > textbook, reluctantly agree. "We have

> > accepted we must honour the spirit rather

> > than the letter of Roots, but to have it

> > systematically demolished would only play

> > into the hands of white supremicists,"

>

> Agreed.

>

> > said

> > a teacher at Tennessee University, where the

> > records of Haley's 10-year search for his

> > ancestors are stored.

> >

> > The Haley family rejects all claims against

> > the author, suggesting the evidence is

> > "trivial and malicious". But Henrik Clarke,

> > a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:

> > "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes

> > take the best we can get and sometimes we

> > exaggerate them into something a little bit

> > better than they deserve to be."

> >

>

> What a loser. If he can't win just piss on the winner. I can't state

> what a jerk this type of African American is.

>

> > ______________________________________________________

> > Copyright 1997 The Times Newspapers Limited. To

> > inquire about rights to reproduce material from

> > The Sunday Times, please visit the Syndication

> > website

> >

> >

> > ______________________________________________________

> > Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 15:20:34 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Sierr Leone List Mail

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Bocar Ndiaye wrote:

> >

> >Looking for Sierra Leone List Mail Address

> >Thank You

>

> You might want to try Usenet - soc.culture.sierra-leone

>

> Thanks.

>

> Moe



Bocar,



I came accross two S/Leone List mailers.



There is LEONENET for discussions of S/Leonean issues (about 500 members).

You can join this group by sending the message:



"sub LEONENET your name" to



For more information surf to -



There is also a new, and smaller, Listserv called SALONETALK, run by

Sheikh Omar Kalokoh. Here are his instructions:



Lets look at it this way. SALONETALK DISCUSSION FORUM.

To subscribe, go to

letters.e.g salonetalk, your email address and then hit the subscribe

button. You are in business.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 16:13:51 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: fyi

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Fyi

Switzerland gives Mali $2=2E7 million of ex-dictator's money

1=2E12 p=2Em=2E EDT (1712 GMT) September 19, 1997



BERN, Switzerland (AP) - Switzerland has given Mali $2=2E7 million, for the=

=20

first time returning assets to an African country that claimed they were =20

plundered by a former dictator=2E



The Mali funds were invested by Gen=2E Moussa Traore, who was overthrown in=

=20

a 1991 coup in the West African nation, one of the world's poorest =20

countries=2E The Swiss authorities had blocked the money since November =20

1991=2E



Mali news reports at the time asserted that Traore and his cronies had =20

stashed $1 billion in Switzerland=2E



The money returned included $2=2E2 million in deposits and $500,000 in =20

interest, the Federal Office of Police Affairs said Friday=2E



The Swiss supreme court ruled last March 5 that the money should be =20

returned, but the investments had to be converted to cash, the office =20

said=2E It did not say when the handover was completed=2E



The Congo government, meanwhile, stepped up efforts to recover assets =20

deposited in Switzerland and elsewhere by the late Zairian President =20

Mobutu Sese Seko, his family and government members=2E



**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

East Tower, Suite 550

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

Internet:

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 22:30:25 +0200

From: "pa sowe" <

To: <

Subject: SV: New Member.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit







----------

> Til: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Emne: New Member.

> Dato: 19. september 1997 18:08

>

> Could you please add Ebrima Kah (EK) to the list. His email address

> is

> ebrima@online.no

>

> Thank you,

> PA SOWE.

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 13:42:57 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: RE: SeneGambian Affairs

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









" The problem is most of The Gambians I know do not really like people

from Senegal. I could remember The African Nation Cup footbal

tournnament orgainized in Egypt (1986)?, 99% of the Gambian population

was very happy when Senegal was eliminated by Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory

Coast)."



If any exists, why do the Gambians grudge the Senegalese or vice versa.

As pointed out the ethnic and blood ties between the countries is very

strong and as a result should really bring closer relationship among

SeneGambians.

Did Senegal perform better than The Gambia in the 1986 soccer

tournment, triggering envy of our next door neighbors among Gambians ?



Thanks

Tony







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 16:55:37 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970919165442.3662A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Moe:

I did post something on this issue a while back. I do not know if it

was read. But on your current posting which is a forward of a

'Black American friend' of yours, I would like you to forward this

message to him from me. In his piece he quotes and comments

as follows:



>> But Henrik Clarke,

> > a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:

> > "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes

> > take the best we can get and sometimes we

> > exaggerate them into something a little bit

> > better than they deserve to be."



His comment:

> What a loser. If he can't win just piss on the winner. I can't state

> what a jerk this type of African American is.

+++++++++++++++



First, the 'jerk' your Black American friend is referring to is none other

than Professor John Henrik Clarke. He is one of the most eminent

scholars on African and African-American and African-Caribbean

History. An elder (over 80 years I believe) began teaching African

History on the street corners of Harlem at a time when your friend's

mother was either not yet born or was still in diapers!

The record of Prof. Clarke can best be guaged by the number of

prominent African-American scholars, scientists, and department

heads, politicians, etc... who have been schooled by him. If we were

to begin listing these, it would certainly be a Who's Who list. Among

the most renown is one Malcolm X to whom Clarke was once his

advisor. Prof. Clarke has influenced two generations of African-

Americans as well as Afrricans worldwide with his researches and

lectures on the pan-African struggle.

The mark of a good scholar is to speak the truth without fear or favor.

The mark of a great scholar is to influence a whole generation of

scholars to follow in your footsteps. This is the legacy of

John Henrik Clarke, Professor Emeritus. Now blinded by age and

the many hours of reading and researching, he has donated his

entire library to the Atlanta University Center. Tell your friend to

go to the Woodruff Library in the A.U.C. center (I assume he lives

in Atlanta like you). In the ground floor, the books in the entire

African-American library in this section were once his! Yea I know

he will find literally thousands of books, but he needs to delve in

all those works before calling anybody a 'jerk'!!!

A recently published work of Clarke's would also be a good starting

point for him. The book is called: "Notes for an African World

Revolution - Africans at the Crossroads" by John Henrik Clarke.

It is a 450 page work that will keep him occupied for a while.

Another book he should read is: "Our Story - A Handbook of

African American and Contemporary Issues" Edited by Akyaaba

Addai-Sebo and Ansei Wong. Clarke contributed to this work

with sevral articles: African Resistance and Colonial Domination:

The Africans in the Americas; Pan-Africanism and the Future of

the African Family; Africans in the New World: Their Contribution

to Science, Invention and Technology.



Finally I leave your 'jackass' friend with these words of Professor

John Henrik Clarke:



If we have to change tomorrow, we are going to have to look back

inorder to look forward. We will have to look back with some courage,

warm our hands on the revolutionary fires of those who came before

us and understand that we have within ourselves, nationally and

internationally, the ability to regain what we have lost and to build

a new humanity for ourselves, first and foremost, and for the whole

world ultimately. To do this we must extend the concept of

Pan-Africanism beyond its original base to a concept of a world

union of all African people, the African in Africa, the African in the

Caribbean, the African in South America, the African in the Pacific

Islands and, especially, the African throughout the world who has

yet to realise that he or she is African too."





LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 17:01:52 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: fyi

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970919165949.3662B-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



If 2.2 million dollars was returned to Mali and Mali claims

over a billion dollars was stashed away, then where are the

other hundreds of millions of dollars?



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 17:10:17 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: SV: New Member.

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970919170842.3662D-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Ebrima Kah has bee added to the list. Please send a brief

intro. to the list. Our address is:



Welcome to gambia-l



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 17:17:27 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Latjor,



Cool it down prof...there was no harm intended. I just thought that it

would be interesting to see the reaction of the typical "black American" to

this article. I am sure he would be glad to read your piece. In fact, he

asked me to forward him any responses to his message. So pull up your

sleeves and prepare for war... just kidding!



Anyway, I have forwarded your message to him.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 01:10:16 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SeneGambian Affairs

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



As far as i am concerned, the topic about SeneGambia

confederation is very actual. There is a need to discuss widely about

it.

It's a great initiative from both governments to start trading.

I hope that the new economic policy will end up to a political one;

which according to me will be more important and also for the

benefit of the populations.

I mean that, refering to their common cultural and social

background, they have to settle their difference with a more concrete

political agreement. That will as matter as fact, bring a big hope

and a real solution to the peace process in Casamance.

for me, SeneGambia has to be an answer to the imperialists that

they'd been mistaking about the will of our people to come together

for good.

To make it successful, they have to overcome the handicap caused

by the colonisation heritage (borrowing languages:french & english)

Regards

Chakys.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 19:43:28 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: HELP!!! (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



This is a forwarded message. Can anyone help.



Thanks.

Moe

>

> Hi Netters,

> Can anyone out there help me with the full address of

> The Institute for Continuing Education in the Gambia? Please respond to

> my e-mail address. Thanks.

> James Cole

> Department of Agricultural Engineering,

> Technical University of Nova Scotia,

> Halifax, Canada.

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 20:18:06 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: A Piece from Wole Soyinka (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Extremely interesting piece by Soyinka...

Posting this piece does NOT imply any sympathy towards the AFRC hoodlums.



Femi

----------

From: UDFN - United Democratic Front of Nigeria <

To:

Subject: Soyinka: A Nation's Season of Deadly Farce

Date: Friday, September 19, 1997 3:25 PM



======================================================================



A NATION'S SEASON OF DEADLY FARCE



by



Wole Soyinka



United Democratic Front of Nigeria

(UDFN)





Statement entered at the Congressional International Relations

SubCommittee on Africa Hearing on Nigeria



Thursday, September 18, 1997



=====================================================================



On the human factor, the faces of despair and the slow death of civil

society restrain us from dubbing this past year - Nigeria's season of high

comedy. For if indeed a few Nigerians do survive the brutal consequences

of the Sanni Abacha regime on their daily existence, this same agent of

our national catastrophe is resolved to ensure that, in their turn, the

survivors simply die laughing.



How else, in the name of all that is rational, are we to understand the

intervention of the Abacha regime on the side of democratic forces in

neighbouring Sierra Leone? What else are we to make of such a gambit?

Deprived of a hard-won democracy by a bund of military thugs who had, of

course, takne their cure from the Nigerian example in serial treachery,

the people of Sierra Leone took to the streets, embarked on protest

strikes, denouncing - just as Nigerians have done - the violent robbery of

their fundamental right of political choice. Lo and behold, Sanni Abacha

despatches his troops to Sierra Leone to reinforce the clamour of the

people, and restore their democratic choice.



That adventure ended, as we all know, in complete disaster. The Nigerian

soldiers were not inclined to lay down their lives outside their national

borders for a value of which they had been deprived at home. THey read

the joke aright, but declined to die laughing. That is the true story of

the Nigerian debacle in Sierra Leone, the true story of the humiliation of

Nigeria whose bloated military might has led the Abacha regime to pereen

himself as the power broker of a complex continent.



But Sanni Abacha has not given up. Having failed militarily, his junta

now leads a diplomatic offensive, determined to bring its military progeny

to heel. Last month, as the current Chairman of the regional

organisation, ECOWAS, Sanni Abacha presided with a straight face, with no

sense of the ridiculous, over a meeting with other ECOWAS heads of states

on this very crisis in Sierra Leone. Their deliberations ended with a

ringing call, not only to African governments but to the entire world to

isolate the Sierra Leone junta, impose every possible sanction and deny it

place or recognition among the caucuses of nations anywhere in the world.

The most bruatl surviving regime on the continent of Africa, one that has

kept a democratically elected president of its own nation under lock and

key for nearly three years now poses as the flagbearer for democracy in a

neighbouring country. No wonder Nigerians do not know today which death

to choose - death by random slaughter or death by laughter?



Thanks to this cynical role which, it would appear, is taken in all

seriousness by a sector of the policy-makers of the US government, a

process of sanitisation of the Abacha regime has begun. It is one that we

have studied over the past months, first in disbelief and now with shock

and amazement. And how is this revisionist exercise further rationalised?

Of all the ploys employed by any regime on the continent in order to make

the rest of the world supine collaborators in an anti-democratic

enterprise, none is more unctuous, more self-serving and insolently

deceitful than the repetitious noise that goes by the name "transition

programme to democracy", of which successive military regimes have become

adept practitioners.



The Nigerian case, which now appears to have begun to garner converts with

US foreign policy departments, is singularly repulsive, considering how

many years of the life of a young nation its "transition to democracy"

have squandered, how the military code of social alienation, brutality and

non-accountability has destroyed the fabric of civil society. Over and

over again, the transition-to-democracy programme of the military has

proved a circular route that arrives nowhere soon or nowhere at all,

leaving in its waker only anguish, social pauperization and unspeakable

crimes against humanity.



We shall not catalogue these crimes, they have been attested to and reams

and reams of paper have been expended in presenting these crimes to the

world. There are no more surprises. THe Commonwealth Human Rights

Commission, Human RIghts Africa, the United Nations' Special COmmission,

the Joint Assembly of the European Union and the African-Carribean-Pacific

Organisation - all have documented and denounced these dismal actualities.

Abacha's military regime continues to defy the opinion of the world,

ignore the specified demands of every international organisation to which

the nation belongs, and breach the very protocols to which it is a

signatory.



Does anyone still pretend ignorance of the fate of a long-suffering

people, the Ogoni, whos soil is cursed with the burden of petroleum, the

nation's sole resource, and who have remained at the forefront of a

one-sided war of attrition, a war that has seen hundreds butchered in cold

blood, their women raped and places of worship desecrated, while thousands

remain displaced from their ancestral lands? Or that grisly spectacle,

the last act of which has yet to be written, when the Ogoni yielded up

nine of their leaders to the hangman, includind the noted writer Ken

Saro-WIwa, advertising to the entire world in blatant style what we have

always proclaimed - that Nigeria has become a land where what prevails is

not the rule of law, but the law of misrule!





In the background of our minds, let us place the transition to democracy

of South Africa - from Apartheid rule to a people's democracy. As I have

stated elsewhere, the gulf that existed between Apartheid mentality and

the democratic claims of the African majority must be measured in aeions

of light years in comparison to the contrived distance between the

military and its captive populace in other parts of Africa. Yet how long

did it take South Africa to establish and implement a programme of

tranisting to democracy in that former bastion of bigotry, racism and

collective phobia? Let the answer to this be objective addressed by all

honest governments, lobbyists and policy advisers!



I invite yet again the Honourable Willian Jefferson, Roy Innis, the once

unabashed champion of the butcher Idi Amin Dada, Carole Mosley-Brown and

their allies to ponder this legitimate comparison, sincerely, and with the

memory of their own ancestors in the founding of this nation. I invite

them to recall the glorious history of the Civil Liberties struggle in

this country and its triumph over the forces of repression and

dehumanisation. It is not the colour of the skin that defines the status

of victim and violator, but the will to dominance of one sector over

another, within the shared community of existence.



We have learnt to cope with various labelling of our just position - among

them such expressions as "naive", "utopian", "unrealistic." No one

however has had the temerity to suggest the word "unjust," and that

contents us. Obviously there are those in this world of ours for whom

Abacha's transition-to-democracy programme constitute Nigeria's enduring

reality. Let those who will, continue to wallow in the quagmire of these

new rounds of familiar manipulations. We see the future clearly, and it

is based on a non-utopian understanding of reality. Our reality of today,

of tomorrow and for all future is inextricably bound up with the date,

June 12, 1993, and the choice that the nation made on that day. We have a

responsibility, as committed democrats, to reject all palliatives, all

substitutes, until the nation has undergone the prescribed consequences of

that choice, for goo or ill.



We have this message for the world: there is just one solution to the

Nigerian crisis: pressure Abacha to release all the hostages that he has

seized to shore up his claims on power, especially the peoples'

President-elect, Moshood Abiola. Let the President-elect preside over a

government of National Unity that will institute a genuine programme of

transition to an enduring democracy, genuine because it will have been

founded on a people's choice, and the exercise of free participation.

Abacha's transition to democracy programme is not, has never been on

course. It is a deception and a curse.



The isolation of the Abacha regime must therefore remain intact.

Sanctions mus be stiffened and enforced. Plain reason and justice demand

that Abacha be made to swallow the same does of medicine that he has

prescribed for the renegade regime of Sierra Leone. ANy other course is a

travesty, a scandalous conversion of Abacha's deadly farce into a new code

of ethics by which evil regimes gain recognition and acceptance by the

community of nations. This is not a bequest that befits a new millenium.



After the Falklands war, President George Bush recounted a telephone

exchange between him and the "Iron Lady", Margaret Thatcher, the content

of which was indeed confirmed by the Iron Lady herself. Alarmed by what

appeared to her to be vacillations in the US government position over the

conflict between Britain and Argentina, she had only this message for the

US President: "Don't wobble now, George!"



We have only that message for today's US government, and it is a message

that we transmit from the depths of a nation's anguish, but also from her

resolve to end the nightmare of a vicious tyranny: "Don't wobble now,

Bill!"



=====================================================================





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=====================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 21:42:13 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970919213148.5160A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Moe:

I have no problems with what the fellow was saying. I just think

that if you are going to use words like, 'jerk' and 'fu--' as he

so liberally does, then you had better know to whom you are

directing it on. Apparently he has no clue who Prof. Clarke is,

one of the premier historians African-Americans have produced

this century. How dare him! You are quite right I am fuming mad,

and, n!o his is not the 'typical African-American reaction'. At

least not the ones I've mingled with. His ignorance is his and

his alone.

As the wolof saying goes: Bala nga todj gemini sama, xamal lu

moo wolis njeka : Before you crush the jaw of the herdsman,

first know the tune he is whistling.



Your brother,

LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 20:45:32 -0500

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: <

Subject: Sending a FAX over the Internet

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi Folks,



i just ran across this Web site while i was browsing. i found it really

cool so i'm sending it out for your info.



the service enables you to send faxes over the Internet and has a home page

located at:



http://www-usa.tpc.int/tpc_home.html



unfortunately, The Gambia is not included in the areas covered, so we can

look at this as an opportunity to get us connected (it's a cooperative

system), or brood and moan some more. please take a good look at the

coverage list, as well as instructions (they seem straightforward), and see

if you find it of use.



have a great weekend!



Katim





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 22:16:19 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Latjor,



I hope you have cooled off by now, bro. Man...you were fuming! :-))).

Here goes a response to your last message.



Moe

--------------------------------------------------------------------

Forwarded message:

> From

> Message-Id: <

> Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 21:29:55 -0400

> From: Bernard Weston <

> Reply-To:

> X-Mailer: Mozilla 4.01 [en] (Win95; I)

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> To: Modou Jallow <

> Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX] (fwd)

> X-Priority: 3 (Normal)

> References: <

> Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

>

>

>

> Moe'

>

> I really appreciate the response you sent me from the brother or Sister

> from Gambia. It was very very interesting and I regretfully admit, very

> true, even the part of I being a "Jackass". Yet, understand many of

> the great men whom I emulate were also complimented with such praise.

> Former Mayor of Detroit Coleman Young (whom freely told pacified Negroes

> and whites alike "where to get off"), The Honorable Louis Farrakahn

> (scorned by all but a true leader none the less), and the list goes on

> thank-you.

>

> Yet, Please inform LatJor that I will always respect his/her opinion.

> Yet, I ask to reserve the right to disagree. Please See below.

>

> Modou Jallow wrote:

>

> > Bernard,

> > Below is a forwarded response of your reply to the Alex Haley's

> > message.

> > The rather unpleasant respose was sent by a member of the Gambia

> > mailing

> > list. I apologize for any name calling that was used.

> >

> > ----Read on ------

> >

> > > From: Gabriel Ndow <

> > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > <

> > > Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

> > > In-Reply-To: <

> > > Mime-Version: 1.0

> > > Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

> > > X-To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

> > <

> > > X-Sender: gndow@acc5

> > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> > >

> > > Moe:

> > > I did post something on this issue a while back. I do not know if it

> >

> > > was read. But on your current posting which is a forward of a

> > > 'Black American friend' of yours, I would like you to forward this

> > > message to him from me. In his piece he quotes and comments

> > > as follows:

> > >

> > > >> But Henrik Clarke,

> > > > > a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:

> > > > > "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes

> > > > > take the best we can get and sometimes we

> > > > > exaggerate them into something a little bit

> > > > > better than they deserve to be."

> > >

> > > His comment:

> > > > What a loser. If he can't win just piss on the winner. I can't

> > state

> > > > what a jerk this type of African American is.

> > > +++++++++++++++

> > >

> > > First, the 'jerk' your Black American friend is referring to is none

> > other

> > > than Professor John Henrik Clarke. He is one of the most eminent

> > > scholars on African and African-American and African-Caribbean

> > > History. An elder (over 80 years I believe) began teaching African

> > > History on the street corners of Harlem at a time when your friend's

> >

> > > mother was either not yet born or was still in diapers!

>

> I respect that and never will I belittle such accomplishments, Yet at

> the same time am I required to agree with ones views due to the number

> of years on has lectured on African, African-American, and

> African-Caribbean History?

>

> > > The record of Prof. Clarke can best be guaged by the number of

> > > prominent African-American scholars, scientists, and department

> > > heads, politicians, etc... who have been schooled by him. If we were

> >

> > > to begin listing these, it would certainly be a Who's Who list.

> > Among

> > > the most renown is one Malcolm X to whom Clarke was once his

> > > advisor.

>

> In reading the Autobiography of Malcom Little (Malcomn X). I did not

> read of Professor John Henrik Clark. are you sure of this fact?? Where

> is it documented. Can it be supported?

>

> > Prof. Clarke has influenced two generations of African-

> > > Americans as well as Afrricans worldwide with his researches and

> > > lectures on the pan-African struggle.

>

> I respect that and surely I am a beneficiary of his efforts.

>

> > > The mark of a good scholar is to speak the truth without fear or

> > favor.

>

> We must not confuse "truth" with "opinion"...

>

> > > The mark of a great scholar is to influence a whole generation of

> > > scholars to follow in your footsteps. This is the legacy of

> > > John Henrik Clarke, Professor Emeritus. Now blinded by age and

> > > the many hours of reading and researching, he has donated his

> > > entire library to the Atlanta University Center.

>

> The students of that great institution are truly blessed due to this

> person's generosity..... During my collegiate journey at Troy State

> University, Such material was purposely not available for of course, it

> was a White institution; for how else would they keep me in bondage

> without chains. They would have to keep me ignorant of ones own self,

> culture, and history...I am surely indebted to this man. Maybe a "Jerk"

> is inappropriate. Yet, my brother or sister. Try to understand my

> anger and hatred. There were two types of slaves upon the plantations

> of North America. The field ****** and the House ******. Today we

> still have many House ******s among us. And they belittle the efforts

> of the Field Ni----, like myself at every turn in order to gain favor

> with those they perceive with the ability to increase the quality of

> their lives. I hate these bastards with every fiber of my existence. I

> grew angry when I "perceived" what I thought was a "House ******" at

> the Devils work.

>

> > Tell your friend to

> > > go to the Woodruff Library in the A.U.C. center (I assume he lives

> > > in Atlanta like you).

>

> I do....

>

> > In the ground floor, the books in the entire

> > > African-American library in this section were once his! Yea I know

> > > he will find literally thousands of books, but he needs to delve in

> > > all those works before calling anybody a 'jerk'!!!

>

> Wow, thank you for opening my eyes and increasing my knowledge....I am

> greatly indebted to this great man.

>

> > > A recently published work of Clarke's would also be a good starting

> > > point for him. The book is called: "Notes for an African World

> > > Revolution - Africans at the Crossroads" by John Henrik Clarke.

> > > It is a 450 page work that will keep him occupied for a while.

>

> I will surely acquire it after I finish reading "Night of fire". I am

> only pages away from finishing "Night of Fire" the story to Toussaint

> L'Ouverture....I am sure LatJour has already read this book, it is the

> book of a great African Slave, Haitian general, Liberator, (1743-1803)

> By the way...have he/she read the book he/her is referring me to??

>

> > > Another book he should read is: "Our Story - A Handbook of

> > > African American and Contemporary Issues" Edited by Akyaaba

> > > Addai-Sebo and Ansei Wong. Clarke contributed to this work

> > > with sevral articles: African Resistance and Colonial Domination:

> > > The Africans in the Americas; Pan-Africanism and the Future of

> > > the African Family; Africans in the New World: Their Contribution

> > > to Science, Invention and Technology.

>

> I will surely acquire this material, yet promise me I am not

> communicating with a hypocrite. Promise me you have read the material

> yourself.

>

> > >

> > > Finally I leave your 'jackass' friend with these words of Professor

> > > John Henrik Clarke:

> > >

> > > If we have to change tomorrow, we are going to have to look back

> > > inorder to look forward. We will have to look back with some

> > courage,

> > > warm our hands on the revolutionary fires of those who came before

> > > us and understand that we have within ourselves, nationally and

> > > internationally, the ability to regain what we have lost and to

> > build

> > > a new humanity for ourselves, first and foremost, and for the whole

> > > world ultimately. To do this we must extend the concept of

> > > Pan-Africanism beyond its original base to a concept of a world

> > > union of all African people, the African in Africa, the African in

> > the

> > > Caribbean, the African in South America, the African in the Pacific

> > > Islands and, especially, the African throughout the world who has

> > > yet to realise that he or she is African too."

> > >

>

> This could be better used by the Rwandans and other Africans that are

> currently engaged in genocide of the African people.

>

> I have a sister whom is a professor at the University of California,

> Santa Barbara. She has not contributed anything to our immediate family

> to help the family increase its wealth as a family in order to grow

> stronger there by not having to depend on the US government, The Jews,

> the Italians, or anyone else. She has not contributed to the Black race

> as a whole for she has not shed one tear, one drop of blood, or an ounce

> of sweat while putting effort towards a our people's struggle. Yet, she

> has joined the Slave master's Wives in their struggle by joining an

> organization call NOW. (National Organization for Women), she does help

> support the Jews by paying rent payments to them on a monthly basis with

> nothing to show for it but a "thank-you receipt" at the end of each

> month. And she does support the United States Government by borrowing

> over $200,000 in student loans, only to spend the rest of her life

> paying this evil empire principle plus interest. We inside my family

> joking refer to her as an educated fool. I am getting the impression

> Mohammad that your friend is some what the same type of person.

>

> Bernard

>

> > >

> > > LatJor

> > >

>

>









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 22:27:13 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Latjor, you wrote:



> Moe:

> I have no problems with what the fellow was saying. I just think

> that if you are going to use words like, 'jerk' and 'fu--' as he

> so liberally does, then you had better know to whom you are

> directing it on. Apparently he has no clue who Prof. Clarke is,

> one of the premier historians African-Americans have produced

> this century. How dare him! You are quite right I am fuming mad,

> and, n!o his is not the 'typical African-American reaction'. At

> least not the ones I've mingled with. His ignorance is his and

> his alone.

> As the wolof saying goes: Bala nga todj gemini sama, xamal lu

> moo wolis njeka : Before you crush the jaw of the herdsman,

> first know the tune he is whistling.

>

> Your brother,

> LatJor



I hear you and understand very well why you had to get off like that. If I

did not know you, I would have been very surprised with your response.



Thanks for the response.



About the wollof saying though, I do not get it...can you translate it in

Fulla...my wollof is rather weak (smile).



Regards,



Moe S. Jallow



==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 22:41:30 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Casamance: More Violence

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.16303.emout11.mail.aol.com.874723172"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.16303.emout11.mail.aol.com.874723172

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



Gambia-l:



More violence at home, SeneGambia, that is!



Amadou







--PART.BOUNDARY.0.16303.emout11.mail.aol.com.874723172

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="CASAMA"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



DAKAR, Sept 19 (Reuter) - A government soldier was killed and seven other=

s wounded in a rebel ambush on Friday in Senegal's separatist Casamance p=

rovince, local officials said. =



=0D

They said the attack took place near the village of Karamacounda, 20 km (=

12 miles) from the provincial capital Ziguinchor and close to the border =

with Guinea-Bissau. =



=0D

Ziguinchor residents reported a heavy exchange of fire from the area but =

there was no immediate word on casualties on the rebel side. =



=0D

Karamacounda is not far from the area where 25 soldiers were killed by gu=

errillas on August 19, marking a sharp escalation in the rebel campaign t=

hat has been simmering in the tourist and farming region since 1982. =



=0D

President Abdou Diouf said he remained open to negotiations but ruled out=

independence for Senegal's southern tourist and farming province of Casa=

mance. =



=0D

``If the army asks for greater means it will get them. I am prepared to h=

old negotiations but giving up even the smallest piece of national territ=

ory is out of the question,'' he told a news conference. =



=0D

Rebels of the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance took up arms in =

the former French colony to fight for autonomy, saying their province had=

been neglected by the Dakar government. =



=0D

Tourism officials insist that tour bookings for the season beginning next=

month have not been affected as resorts popular with French tourists rem=

ain untouched by violence. =



=0D

Four soldiers were killed and two wounded a week ago in an ambush against=

government troops trying to maintain border security after the August 19=

attack. =



=0D

19:08 09-19-97

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.16303.emout11.mail.aol.com.874723172--





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 00:54:42 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: fyi

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-09-19 17:02:32 EDT, you write:



<< If 2.2 million dollars was returned to Mali and Mali claims

over a billion dollars was stashed away, then where are the

other hundreds of millions of dollars?



LatJor >>





GL,



I think it is unfair that swiss bank is willing to return millions to Jews,

and it is not m0ving at the same speed for african countries.



This might also be the fact that the Jews are back by the powerful US

government, whilst the africans have no allies.



Is it not time for AFRICAN LEADERS TO WAKE UP AND STOP LAUNDERING OUR

NATIONAL WEALTH.



MJ



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 00:57:27 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <







GAMBIA L,



CAN YOU KINDLY ADD HOUSAINOU WAGGEH TO THE LIST, HIS E-MAIL ADDRESS IS



HOUS@AOL.COM



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 02:25:00 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Casamance: More Violence

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970920022156.5966B-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



As I stated before, can we afford to take a wait and see

attitude? Should we not take a more proactive stance?

Does anyone know what gambia's official stance/policy is on

this matter.

When guns start to blaze, political boundaries are hardly

respected.



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 02:29:22 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970920022748.5966D-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Housainou Waggeh has been added to the list. Welcome to

gambia-l and please send a brief introduction about

yourself to the group. Our address is:



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 03:40:39 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970920023322.5966F-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Moe:

Let me first apologize to the rest of the folks for using what

could be perceived as name calling. The word I used in referring

to your friend was 'jackass', a word I borrowed from Dr. Yusef

Ben Jochannan (Doc. Ben). He often used the term during his

lectures when referring to Black folks who disrespect their

elders! Again my apologies.

As for the Fula translation of the proverbs, it is your job to

school me on your mother tongue.I will patiently wait for the

formal lessons to begin. I am very serious. There is much to be

learnt from the Fula. Perhaps we could begin with material

already available on Fula culture and language. Are you

familiar with the works of Amadou Hampate Ba? I would be

very interested in initiating a discourse on the work: Kaidara.

It goes to the very heart of traditional Fula cosmogony.

Now to respond to your Black American friend's feedback. By the

way why don't you invite him to join our 'Bantaba'?

+++++



> I respect that and never will I belittle such accomplishments, Yet at



> the same time am I required to agree with ones views due to the number





> of years on has lectured on African, African-American, and



> African-Caribbean History?



No. Absolutely not. That was not the issue. Tthe point was becaue

you did not know who made the comment and the complete context

in which the comment was made, you should have first (while still

disagreeing with him)enquired or researched about him and his

positions before calling him a 'jerk'! This is why I gave you a

Wisdom Teaching (proverb) to reflect and meditate on. Here is

another mental pill for you: su xam don jiitu, recu du am: had

knowledge been leading, there would be no regrets.



> In reading the Autobiography of Malcom Little (Malcomn X). I did not



> read of Professor John Henrik Clark. are you sure of this fact?? Where



> is it documented. Can it be supported?



A fair question. I presume the book you are referring to is

'The Autobiography of Malcolm X' by Alex Hailey? There is a

substantial amount of information about the life of Malcolm X

that is not in the book. Does this mean that just because

these are not in the book, therefore they did not occur? The

time frame I am referring to is after Malcolm X left the Nation

of Islam to found the Organization of Afro-American Unity

(O.A.A.U). Dr. Yusef Ben Jochannan whom I mentioned earlier was

also an advisor to Malcolm. You will not find this in the book!

Actually I obtained this information from the horse's mouth.

While I understand the current difficulty for you to verify

this, with the current frail nature of Clarke, there are several

of his and Doc. Ben's lecture that are on tape where they talk

about Malcolm.



> During my collegiate journey at Troy State





> University, Such material was purposely not available for of course, it



> was a White institution; for how else would they keep me in bondage



> without chains. They would have to keep me ignorant of ones own self,



> culture, and history...



You knew all this and still went to Troy State University??? O.k.

How many Black students were at Troy State University when you

were there? I did my undergraduate studies at Wabash College in

Crawfordsville, Indiana with a Black student population of approx.

24 students during my time. 10 years earlier, the Black students

there protested and demanded the inclusion and creation of a Black

Studies Program. Although a Black Studies Program was not created,

they did win the battle to create a Cultural Center along with

the inclusion of an African American History course.

As a matter of fact, the center was named the Malcolm X Institute

of Black Studies.

Did you and your Black collegues fight to establish the same.

Rather than blame the absence of information on and about Black

people on Whites, it was your historical duty to struggle to

obtain this information. The more we blame Whites, the more we

empower them!

I had a similar problem at Wabash, but rather than moan and groan

and do nothing about it, I developed my own courses as independent

studies courses. I designed my own course on African Philosophy

which was approved by the department Chair (He had no choice!);

African Theater (the works of Soyinka). Of course I read more

books and submitted more papers on each of these classes than

what the other student were required of. But it was my CHOICE! It

was the price I had to pay to obtain what I wanted to study and

know. Why did you not do the same? We at the Institute also

invited as many scholars and activists to lecture at the campus

as our budget allowed. In addition, we made trips all across

the state of Indiana to other campuses where there was a lecture

being given by a scholar or activist.

During my time, I became the librarian of the center, and

literally read every single book on the shelves. Please double

check with Mr. Turner who is the Director of the center. I was

hungry for information about my people that that I could not

obtain in Africa! You see information was and still is colonized

by the West. But gradually we are freeing our Minds.

One of my tasks was to also document every single information

available on Malcolm X. These included the FBI files on

microfiche about Malcolm which were declassified AFTER Hailey

wrote 'The Autobiography of Malcolm X'. Without boasting, I know

that the Institute has more information on Malcolm X than any

other institution in the Mid-West! We made sure of that!

Feel free to visit it one day.



>I grew angry when I "perceived" what I thought was a "House ******" at



> the Devils work.



Perceptions can be misleading at times! The concept of the

"House Negro" and the "Field Negro" was one of the most dramatic

and effective forms of speech that Brother Malcolm utilized in

his speeches and was immortalized in his 'Message to the

Grassroots' speech. However, the whole dynamics of slavery

cannot be framed in the simplistic manner that he dipicted it.

Perhaps we will have occassion to discuss it

at a future date.



> I will surely acquire it after I finish reading "Night of fire". I am



> only pages away from finishing "Night of Fire" the story to Toussaint



> L'Ouverture....I am sure LatJour has already read this book, it is the



> book of a great African Slave, Haitian general, Liberator, (1743-1803)



General Toussaint would turn in his grave if he knew that you

referred to him as an African Slave. A slave is one who accepts

his servitude. Surely a man leading a revolution against slavery

cannot be regarded as a slave. While you are reading about the

Haitian Revolution, pay close attention to an African

'juju man' from Ashantiland called Boukman. Then study Nat Tuner

and note the presence of a certain Boukman who was brought to

Virginia from Haiti!



> By the way...have he/she read the book he/her is referring me to??



It is a He - LatJor.

I never refer people to a book or books I have not read and or

possess. If you look at the time difference between when Moe

posted your mail to gambia-l and the time I responded, as well

as the details I provided on these works, you will realize that

they must have been very close to me at the time or in my head!



> I will surely acquire this material, yet promise me I am not



> communicating with a hypocrite. Promise me you have read the material



> yourself.



The typical political rhetoric of a member of the Nation of Islam.

No offence here. Just making an observation based on my

experiences and contact with members of the Nation, several of

whom are my friends. Are you a member (or former member)?

As stated above I do not refer people to books I know nothing about.



> This could be better used by the Rwandans and other Africans that are



> currently engaged in genocide of the African people.



Yes indeed. In addition to hot-tempered, short-sighted militant

young men whom you will find at the forefront of many of the

genocidal wars on our people, from Rwanda to Techwood, Atlanta!



> We inside my family



> joking refer to her as an educated fool. I am getting the impression



> Mohammad that your friend is some what the same type of person.



What was the word Doc. Ben used again?

By the way, the collection at the Woodruff library I was

referring to is called: The John Henrik Clarke Collection.

Here is another work of his to put on your shopping list:



New Dimensions in African History: The London lectures of

Dr. Yosef ben-Jochannan and Dr. John Henrik Clarke.



Happy readings, my brother.



LatJor









------------------------------



Date: 20 Sep 1997 07:54:50 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: South Battles The Currents Of Globalisation /RELATE/

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 15-Sep-97 ***



Title: DEVELOPMENT: South Battles The Currents Of Globalisation /RELATE/



By Ramesh Jaura



ATTN EDITORS: Please relate the following item to 'DEVELOPMENT:

Growth of World Economy Slows Down' moved from Geneva earlier



BONN, Sep 15 (IPS) - Developing nations hit by the effects of

trade globalisation, should pursue policies suited to their own

economic conditions and boost South-South cooperation -- and not

slip into helpless resignation in the face of Northern trading

muscle.



Speaking in Bonn, Monday, Detlef Kotte, co-editor of the UNCTAD

Trade and Development Report 1997, rejected the notion that the

rise of globalisation was denying policy makers in the South the

freedom to pursue their own development objectives.



In fact, the pursuit of development objectives is now as

important as ever, says the U.N. trade and development agency

report, as ''growth and income distribution both depend on how

profits are managed''.



Kotte, a German economist at UNCTAD's globalisation and

development strategies division, urged Southern nations to

carefully phase their integration into the world economy -- and

not adopt the 'big bang' approach widely practised by some in

recent years.



The process of liberalisation should be tailored to the strength

of the economy concerned, as well as that of the country's

institutions, he told a briefing convened by the United Nations

Information Centre here.



Government policies devised to manage integration into the world

economy can also ensure that rapid growth comes in tandem with the

distribution of wealth to a wider sector of society, said Kotte.



Turning to some success stories, Kotte said developing nations in

Asia, Africa and Latin America could learn ''some lessons'' from

Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan, the so-called 'first-tier' East

Asian economies.



In most of these countries, says the report, policies designed to

provide incentives to private firms to retain profits and invest

them in new equipment, capacity and jobs have been critical

ensuring that increased profits foster increased investment.



Efforts to close off 'unproductive' saving and investment

channels and discouraging luxury consumption have been key

elements of the Tiger nations' economic policies. 'Luxury'

consumption, even by the relative standards of poor nations, rests

heavily on imported goods, which besides emphasising consumption

over savings, puts a balance of payments squeeze on savings,

investment and growth.



However it was ''not clear'' to the authors of the report that

the Tiger nations' experience can be replicated under the kind of

full-scale trade liberalisation required by the present systems,

particularly if carried out at a time of liberalisation in global

finance.



Although Asia registered the highest growth rate (6.9 percent) of

any region even this expansion was reduced by a weakening of

exports, says the report, drafted before the current chaos on the

Asian capital markets.



UNCTAD sees a fundamental difference between the way export

promotion policies and full-scale import liberalisation affect

different countries. The North is better placed to exploit

'dynamic' comparative advantages such as know-how, its ability to

develop infant industries.



The North is also able to better take advantage of 'static'

advantages, such as its existing economic leading edge over the

South, while the developing nations' dependence on advantages such

as labour and raw commodities is qualified by the fact that the

value and usability of these resources is set by others.



''There can be little doubt that such a process (of boosting

exports while liberalising imports) depends crucially on

investment,'' the report maintains, and the role of governments in

bringing in this capital was much greater in the East Asian

success than is typically assumed in the ''conventional'' approach

to trade-led economic liberalisation.



The report considers it important that efforts to manage emerging

inequalities be included at the outset when designing development

strategies, as was successfully done in some, though not in all,

newly industrialising East Asian countries.



According to the report, turning higher profits into general

improvements in standards of living hinges on the creative energy

of entrepreneurs.



But it also regretted that the 'animal spirits' of the

entrepreneurial class are not necessarily focused on creating new

and productive assets. Instead they are often buying into second-

hand assets with an eye on large speculative gains.



In this world, finance has been gaining an upper hand over

industry, and the get-rich-quick 'rentiers', as the eminent

British economist John Maynard Keynes once called them, are

gaining the edge over investors, said Kotte.



The rich have gained everywhere, and not only in comparison to

the poorest sections of society. In fact, the 'hollowing out' of

the middle class has become a prominent feature of changes in

income distribution in many countries.



The tenor of the report lent qualified support to a number of

NGOs and independent groups who are increasingly critical of the

force put behind globalisation by governments wedded to neo-

liberal economic theory.



Increased competition does not automatically translate into

faster growth and development, nor do growth and development

spontaneously reduce inequality, the UNCTAD study maintains.



''The reality is that there are factors influencing their change

way beyond (African and other poor trading nations') their

control, such as commodity prices,'' Andrew Simms of the aid NGO

and policy lobbyists Christian Aid.



In 1994 and 1995, trade in merchandise grew three or four times

faster than production and did not improve in 1996, a situation

that is linked to a further weakening of raw material prices this

year, said the UNCTAD report.



''Strategies are needed which understand and accept that if

Africa is going to be self-reliant, then the hurdles before Africa

pulling itself up by its bootstraps, like international trade

rules and the debt crisis, need intervention beyond mystical

market forces.''



Last week the reverend Konrad Raiser, General Secretary of the

World Council of Churches (WCC) warned that the globalisation of

economic markets was seriously harming the common good,

environmental sustainability and democracy.



Raiser told the WCC central committee in Geneva that

globalisation was being promoted as ''unquestioned truth'' by such

institutions as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank

and the World Trade Organisation.



But he added that while the ecumenical movement must resist

globalisation as an ideological and political project it could not

easily opt out of the ''historical dynamic and ambiguities of

global interdependence''.



In Africa UNCTAD cites an improvement in governability, sustained

prices of raw materials, favourable weather conditions and the

pacification of several internal conflicts.



However the UNCTAD report warned that continued recovery in

Africa depends on an additional factor: the expansion of non-

traditional exports in order to obtain revenues for financing the

imports necessary for investment. (END/IPS/RAJ/PC/DDS/RJ/97)





Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/

----





------------------------------



Date: 20 Sep 1997 07:54:43 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economy Slows Down

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 15-Sep-97 ***



Title: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economy Slows Down



By Gustavo Capdevila



GENEVA, Sep 15 (IPS) - The world economy is growing slower than

necessary, while social and economic inequalities between and

within countries are increasing, says a U.N. Conference on Trade

and Development (UNCTAD) report released Monday.



The slow pace of economic growth makes a significant reduction

of poverty in the developing South and unemployment in the North

difficult, states the 1997 Report on Trade and Development.



According to the document, since 1990 the global economy has

grown at a slower pace than last decade's, a trend that is

expected to continue.



On the international trade front, imbalances similar to those

seen in the 1980s were once again observed, UNCTAD points out. In

1994 and 1995, trade in merchandise grew three or four times

faster than production - a difference that was greatly reduced in

1996.



That recent trend in trade, which could remain steady over the

next few years, has been linked to a weakening of the prices of

raw materials in 1996, especially those of interest to developing

countries, the report adds.



In terms of performance by region, UNCTAD points to a recovery

based on a number of factors in Africa. It cites an improvement in

governability, sustained prices of raw materials, favourable

weather conditions and the pacification of several internal

conflicts.



But the agency warns that continued recovery in Africa depends

on an additional factor: the expansion of non-traditional exports

in order to obtain revenues for financing the imports necessary

for investment.



In 1996, Africa showed 3.9 percent growth, which included

several of the region's least developed countries - a trend

projected to continue this year.



In Latin America, which recovered from the ''tequila effect''

triggered by the late 1994 crash of the Mexican peso, growth in

1996 amounted to a modest 3.3 percent. But production is expected

to rise in 1997.



Recovery in Argentina - the country hardest hit by the tequila

effect - and Mexico, and strong steady growth in Chile contributed

to the overall recuperation of the region.



Many Latin American countries are facing serious politicial

dilemmas due to the need to simultaneously achieve growth and

price stability. UNCTAD points out that getting inflation under

control largely depended on stabilisation of the nominal exchange

rate, while growth, even the most modest, was often linked to an

increase in a country's current accounts deficit.



Although Asia registered the highest growth rate - 6.9 percent -

of any region, expansion was reduced by a weakening of exports,

says the report, which did not mention recent monetary

fluctuations in several countries in the area.



UNCTAD predicts few changes for the region this year, but warns

that restrictive measures designed to safeguard the exterior

equilibrium in several countries has introduced uncertainty in the

short-term regional outlook. The report says that overall, many

developing nations enjoyed improved economic results but it adds

that it is still unclear as to whether growth will be more steady

in the future.



Referring to the possibility of a repeat of the Mexican crisis,

UCTAD cautions that vulnerability to fluctuations in capital flows

remains high in a number of countries with large internal

deficits.



With respect to inequalities between countries and within

developing nations, the study says that the difference between the

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the wealthiest 20 percent of the

world population, and that of the poorest 20 percent, doubled in

the years 1970-1990. While the rich have prospered everywhere, the

poor and middle class in both developing and industrialised have

seen their share of the pie diminish, says UNCTAD.



The U.N. body adds that finances have gained ground on industry

and rentiers on investors. In some developing countries, the

interest payments on the foreign debt eats is equivalent to 15

percent of GDP.



The portion of revenues going to remuneration of capital

increased more than the share which went to jobs, employment and

income insecurity are growing, and the gap between wages of

skilled and unskilled labour is widening.



UNCTAD says there is no economic law establishing that

developing economies will catch up to developed countries in terms

of income simply by opening up.



Increased competition does not automatically translate into

faster growth and development, nor do growth and development

spontaneously reduce inequality, the study maintains. The U.N.

agency recommends a carefully programmed liberalisation of trade

with a view to integration into the global economy, with the

process adjusted to the economic strength of the country in

question and its institutions. (END/IPS/TRA-SO/PC/DG/SW/97)





Origin: ROMAWAS/DEVELOPMENT/

----





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 17:28:31 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: RE: SeneGambian Affairs

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Tony wrote:



> " The problem is most of The Gambians I know do not really like people

>from Senegal. I could remember The African Nation Cup footbal

>tournnament orgainized in Egypt (1986)?, 99% of the Gambian population

>was very happy when Senegal was eliminated by Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory

>Coast)."

>

> If any exists, why do the Gambians grudge the Senegalese or vice versa.

>As pointed out the ethnic and blood ties between the countries is very

>strong and as a result should really bring closer relationship among

>SeneGambians.



TONY!



"Senegambia" was existing fine and it's people co-existing fine too until

after the 1981 abortive coup when the second "Senegambia" (the "formal"

confederation) was forced unto the people just for political gain. This is

when Gambians started not being able to stand the Senegalese. But who is to

blame Dakar. There was no referendum or anything of that sort... only MPs

decided our destiny overnight and today, this is what we are

seeing...GRUDGE. Sorry for not being very elaborate...sort of time but I

hope this has provided an answer to your question.



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 17:57:27 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Casamance: More Violence

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCC5F6.5AF58DC0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCC5F6.5AF58DC0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Okay,maybe an outright INDEPENDENCE is too huge for Mr.Abdou Joof to =

handle,but what about AN AUTONOMY within a Confederation,because this =

senseless spill of the Senegambian blood cannot go on Ad Infinitum (for =

ever)! Why is it that black leaders so incredibly lack =

courage,creativity and vision without which good governance is almost =

impossible?!



Regards Basss!=20



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: 18 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 05:42 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Casamance: More Violence



Gambia-l:



More violence at home, SeneGambia, that is!



Amadou









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 02:23:45 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: fyi

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit





I hope they will return the funds deposited by other African leaders as a

good gesture. The west should tell these tyrants that their institutions

could no longer serve as sanctuary while citizens from the so called

"looted" countries live from aid to donations.



I just couldn't understand how and why any country can survive from

begging other countries. Its hard to believe that after 30 years of

independence, African countries can live from one humanitarian handout to

the other. When will there be a meaningful change or development? Is there

any hope for this generation and their offsprings? Will there ever be an

end to these kinds of human sufferings? If you ever lived such a life, how

would you imagine the end result of your life? Is this how Africa's

sovereignty was meant to be?



Like Bob Marley said, "This is a real sad situation."



Regards,



Moe S. Jallow

=======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 86

************************* Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 21:10:29 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Telecommunications in AfricaMessage-ID: < 970918210655_1096502617@emout15.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.5032.emout15.mail.aol.com.874631215"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.5032.emout15.mail.aol.com.874631215Content-ID: < 0_5032_874631215@emout15.mail.aol.com.12179 Content-type: text/plainGambia-l:we've got more to talk and write about...Amadou--PART.BOUNDARY.0.5032.emout15.mail.aol.com.874631215Content-ID: < 0_5032_874631215@emout15.mail.aol.com.12180 Content-type: text/plain;name="AFRICA1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBy Abdelaziz Barrouhi ==0DTUNIS, Sept 18 (Reuter) - African telecommunications ministers on Thursda=y gave their go ahead for the $1.3 billion Africa One telecommunications =project and they are looking for investors to complete the financing. ==0DThe plan is to encircle Africa with 39,000 kilometres of undersea fibre o=ptic cable that will link countries of Africa to each other and to the re=st of the world. ==0DA three-day review meeting at the ministerial level in Tunis was told tha=t the revised cost of the project would be $1.3 billion. ==0D``We reached at this meeting the quota of countries that support the proj=ect. Implementation is to start right now,'' Ahmed Laouyane, Director of =the Telecommunication Development Bureau at the International Telecomunic=ation Union (ITU) and co-ordinator of the project told Reuters. ==0DEach participating state was expected to contribute at least $15 million =towards the project. Other resources will come from financial institution=s such as the World Bank, and from large telecommunications groups such a=s AT&T, British Telecom, Laouyane said. ==0DSpanish, Portuguese and Greek telecoms groups had already expressed readi=ness to participate, he said. ==0DAT&T and TSSL of the U.S. have already signed the project's Memorandum of=Understanding, he said. ==0D``The remainder would come from equity investors whop believe in the proj=ect's rentability. They (investors) are here, they are knocking at the do=or,'' Laouyane said. ==0DThe system, which is expected to be completed by the year 2000, would lin=k some 29 stations in coastal African countries. Land-locked neighbours w=ould be linked to these stations through fibre optic cables, microwave or=satellite routes. ==0DMember countries as of Septemer 18 were: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana=, Cameroon, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Malawi,=Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Republic of Congo, Sudan, Tunisi=a, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal=, South Africa, Togo. ==0D17:55 09-18-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.5032.emout15.mail.aol.com.874631215--------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 21:18:44 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Taiwan / UN / GambiaMessage-ID: < 970918211146_1618106716@emout15.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.5032.emout15.mail.aol.com.874631505"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.5032.emout15.mail.aol.com.874631505Content-ID: < 0_5032_874631506@emout15.mail.aol.com.12250 Content-type: text/plainGambia-l:the Gambia, Senegal, & others are apparently paying their "debts" to Taiwan(see attachment).Amadou--PART.BOUNDARY.0.5032.emout15.mail.aol.com.874631505Content-ID: < 0_5032_874631506@emout15.mail.aol.com.12251 Content-type: text/plain;name="TAIWAN"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBy Anthony Goodman ==0DUNITED NATIONS, Sept 16 (Reuter) - The General Assembly opened its 52nd a=nnual session on Tuesday with reform of the world body a major preoccupat=ion. ==0DUkrainian Foreign Minister Hennady Udovenko was elected by acclamation as=president of the 185-nation body and immediately picked up on this overa=rching theme. ==0D``We all know what a tremendously difficult job it is to try to repair a =vehicle in motion. However, this session cannot afford to suspend the ful=filment of its responsibilities under the U.N. Charter,'' Udovenko said i=n his inaugural speech. ==0D``This session of the General Assembly has all the prerequisities to beco=me a watershed session. During the upcoming months, we have a chance to r=evitalize this universal organization and make it more fit to meet the mo=unting challenges.'' ==0DUdovenko, 66, who was Ukraine's U.N. representative from 1985 to 1992, sa=id a package of reforms proposed by Secretary-General Kofi Annan ``stands=as a sound basis for further deliberations ... This issue will be at the=center of this session.'' ==0DThe Ukrainian minister succeeds Malaysia's U.N. envoy, Razali Ismail, as =Assembly president. The post rotates annually among the U.N.'s five regio=nal groups. ==0DReform has been the watchword at the United Nations since the United Stat=es, dissatisfied with the administration of Secretary-General Boutros Bou=tros-Ghali of Egypt, used its veto last year to block his re-election and=cleared the way for Annan's appointment last January to a five-year term==0DIn addition to various administrative reforms, he is calling on the Assem=bly to create the post of deputy secretary-general to help shoulder some =of the burdens that fall on a U.N. chief and ensure better coordination. ==0DOther reforms proposed by the secretary-general from Ghana, who has spent=more than 30 years with the United Nations, include a call for a no-grow=th budget; integration of 12 secretariat entities and units into five; th=e elimination of about 1,000 U.N. staff posts; and improving the ability =to mount peacekeeping operations more rapidly. ==0DThe high-profile period of the Assembly session begins next Monday, with =the start of a three-week general debate during which heads of state, gov=ernment leaders and foreign ministers deliver major policy speeches. ==0DU.S. President Bill Clinton is to address the Assembly on the first day o=f the debate while Russia will be represented the following day by its fo=reign minister, Yevgeny Primakov. ==0DBritain's Robin Cook and France's Hubert Vedrine are among a number of fo=reign ministers who will be attending their first Assembly since taking o=ffice. ==0DThe United States is pressing for a controversial reform of its own - a r=eduction in its share of the U.N. regular budget from 25 percent to 20 pe=rcent and of its peacekeeping assessment from about 31 percent to 25 perc=ent. ==0DA cut in dues is one of the conditions the U.S. Congress has set for payi=ng about half of Washington's arrears of some $1.5 billion for the regula=r U.N. budget and for peacekeeping. ==0DThe annual U.N. budget totals about $1.3 billion. Peacekeeping this year =accounts for a similar sum -- considerably less than in early 1990s when =the United Nations, with more enthusiasm than experience, launched operat=ions in such trouble spots as Somalia and the former Yugoslavia. ==0DExpansion of the 15-member Security Council, the body responsible for int=ernational peace and security, is also expected to be a focus of attentio=n. ==0DThere is wide -- but not universal -- agreement that Germany and Japan sh=ould be given permanent council seats, like those now held by the United =States, Russia, Britain, China and France. ==0DStill unsettled is how many permanent seats should go to developing count=ries of Africa, Asia and Latin America, and whether new permanent members=should also have the power of veto held by the present big five powers. ==0DAlso unresolved is how many non-permanent members should be added to the =council without making it too unwieldy. ==0DItaly has been campaigning hard to prevent the addition of any new perman=ent members, favoring instead 10 new non-permanent seats rotated among a =group of countries making special contributions to the work of the United=Nations. Italy fears being reduced to second class status in Europe if G=ermany joins Britain, France and Russia as a permanent member. ==0DFor the fifth successive year, China and its supporters are virtually cer=tain to block an attempt by a group of about a dozen countries to secure =U.N. membership for Taiwan. Inscription of the item on the Assembly's age=nda will again be squashed in the steering committee later this week. ==0DLater in the session, the Assembly is expected to elect Bahrain, Brazil, =Gabon and Gambia to two-year terms on the present, unreformed, council be=ginning next January. A fifth seat is being contested among Belarus, Mace=donia and Slovenia. REUTER ==0D20:29 09-16-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.5032.emout15.mail.aol.com.874631505--------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 21:32:50 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBadara:I do share your sentiments that the peoples of senegambia aremore than just neighbors, we are the same. However I do havea disagreement with your statement:> these two countrieswere divided because of colonialism,>but if not it was one country.There was no country called senegambia prior to colonialism.There were several states within this region. From the northernbanks of the senegal river to the gambian river all the waysouth to casamance. These states were primarily organized alongethnic lines (although other ethnic groups lived within theseboundaries). Some of these states however would fall in linewith your statement. The state of saalum is a case in point.Part of this state was annexed by the British (northern partsof Gambia, and the rest by the French). Hence the phrase;'Saalum Gambia, Saalum Senegal'.Of course all this does not negate most of what you said. Itonly serves to put matters in their correct historicalperspective. There were several alliances and even federationsbetween these states that could warrant the observation thatleft to their fate, the entire region of senegambia (and beyond)would have become one grand state (federal or otherwise). Afterall history teaches us that we have had these types of cross-national states (Mali, Ghana, ...) But alas, the dark clouds ofEuropean colonialism did visit our land altering the courseof our history. Whether this altering remains permanent ortemporary, is really up to us.I also agree with you that there is strong anti-Senegalesesentiment among many Gambians. It would be worthwhile to explorethe roots of these sentiments and work towards removing thesemental obstacles to unity.LatJor------------------------------Date: Thu, 18 Sep 1997 23:07:25 -0400 (EDT)From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < 970918230538_1729954862@emout17.mail.aol.com I join all the list members in both breathing a sigh of relief and a sense ofoptimism at the just concluded pact with regards to interstatetransportation. It became the sore that resulted from a pact that was notproperly conceived or studied to the extent that when the poltical frameworkcollapsed both nations resorted to brinkmanship rather than safeguarding whatwas clearly in both nations interests. The lesson that we can draw from thisis to be very cognisant of our national interest to the extent that we can sothat when deals fall through the consequences are not worse than what waspreviously there.Now that we have this behind us I think the governmentshould do all it can to reinvigorate the reexport trade for which we arestrategically placed. The entrepreneurs must be encouraged and helped to gainaccess to the regional market.------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 11:21:55 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: MonogamyMessage-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B05142590D9157@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="windows-1256"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHie Bass,About your question to Amy, I think everyone can answer to that.Do you think that one person (a man) can love two or more women at thesame time?No I do not think so, we men are just egoist and that's the reason whywe always want to do things that can only be suitable to our side (thismeaning without thinking of the other side).Polygamy has created many troubles in this World, especially in Africa.I can come with many examples like the rivalry between two familiesthat have the same father with different mothers.Most of men that have two or many wives do not know anything that isgoing on at there different homes and it's the reason why most Africansare closer to their mothers than their fathers (correct me if I amwrong).If even think that before banning "Hessal", The Government could havebanned polygamy which is among the most serious problems in The Gambia.I could come with many disadvantages when it comes to polygamy and it'sonly advantage or whatever is the man's sexual satisfaction.Sorry for my bad English. (Was a French student)Joof.> -----Original Message-----> From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa [SMTP: kolls567@qatar.net.qa > Sent: 18. september 1997 14:16> To: ' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' > Subject: RE: Monogamy>=20> Amy!> Welcome back from your vacation.That aside,I want to straighten> your LOGIC a little bit here.There is no contradiction between the> fact that monogamy is GOOD and BORRING at the same time.There are =lots> of things in life that are very good but at the same time very> UNinteresting.And I think Monogamy falls within that category;or at> least that is what the behaviour of many men around the world seem to> suggest.So,maybe you should tell us how women feel about sticking to> only one partner for ever and ever Amen!>=20> Regards Basss!>=20> -----Original Message-----> From: amy aidara [SMTP: amyaidara@hotmail.com > Sent: 16 =CC=E3=C7=CF=EC =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1=EC, 1418 07:54 =D5> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Monogamy>=20> =20> I know that you all have an idea about this subject. please I> would be> very happy to share your opinions. This Baantabaa is created to> express=20> & exchange ideas. So you are welcome to express yourself.> Till then> A Bientot> De la part de AMY=20>=20> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com >=20>=20------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 07:17:38 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: FW: story for the dayMessage-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD1B@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain> >> Who is 'Him' who loves mercy more than judgement? Could it be> our ancestor Kocci Barma Faal? Or Imhotep?Both Kocci Barma and Imhotep could fit the bill but my Grandma would sayHali Ma Jahateh Kala. Actually, I am referring to the END ALL, the BEALL, the ALL KNOWING, ALL SEEING many of us have different names for.Ya Soffie------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 13:13:08 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MonogamyMessage-ID: < 34225E44.3DD0@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBass,three men can be as boring or as interesting as one man, depending onwhat you are interested in and what you are looking for.I personally fear emotional confusion, jealousy and I don't have so muchtime to care for three men - oh boy ... I think one is enough.On the other hand if one is just in for amusement, why not withdifferent partners - but honesty is important, telling the partners thatthere are others, no hidden polygamy !!!MONOGAMY IS BORING could be a statement of somebody who chose the wrongpartner. Even if he had another additional one, I think this personwould say after some time: my wifes are boring and he would continuelooking for other women - there are enough men like that, be they mono-or polygamous, some just can't get enough (I guess something's wrongwith their self-esteem and even 20 women couldn't help)I think the question is not whether monogamy is good and polygamy bad orthe other way round. Both can be and are practiced in different ways andmaybe the way polygamy is practiced in The Gambia has a lot ofdisadvantages, particularly for women and children ??We had a long discussion about domestic violence and polygamy somemonths ago and most of the people who expressed their opinion whereagainst polygamy - men in the majority. Many people suffered as childrenin polygamous families. BUT ... to tell you the truth: nearly allGambians I got to know here in Europe wouldn't mind having and oftenhave a second or third relationship - married or not - and the europeangirls usually don't think of polygamy - of course the boys won't tellthem anything.Sometimes I wonder how deep this tradition is rooted in the minds andhearts of people. The custom is so old - if it was only bad, it wouldn'thave survived such a long time - or ???> Most of men that have two or many wives do not know anything that is> going on at there different homes and it's the reason why most Africans> are closer to their mothers than their fathers (correct me if I am> wrong).Joof, that applies to european children also, but in a differentcontext: the father is ususally absent, he is out from morning toevening, comes home tired and wants to rest in peace. Childred demandingattention from their fathers are often rejected, frustrated and the linkto the mother is much stronger, simply because the daddies are notavailable.Some more controversial thoughts:In Europe it is common that (married) men have one or more girlfriendsand that gives them a lot of prestige among other men. A woman doing thesame thing is still considered to be a slag at least.One pregnant daughter without husband brings shame to the whole family.Why??? Regarding other aspects of life women are very often not given somuch importance. But concerning virginity, sincerity and so on, they aregiven absolute responsibility for a families honour - that's not logic,neither.As usual, more questions than answers,thank you Amy for raising the topic, I find it rather interesting andhope others join the discussion, too!Andrea------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 11:08:47 -0400 (EDT)From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Telecommunications in AfricaMessage-ID: < 199709191508.LAA07813@oak.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> --PART.BOUNDARY.0.5032.emout15.mail.aol.com.874631215> Content-ID: < 0_5032_874631215@emout15.mail.aol.com.12180 > Content-type: text/plain;> name="AFRICA1"> Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable> By Abdelaziz Barrouhi => =0D> TUNIS, Sept 18 (Reuter) - African telecommunications ministers on Thursda=> y gave their go ahead for the $1.3 billion Africa One telecommunications => project and they are looking for investors to complete the financing. => =0D> The plan is to encircle Africa with 39,000 kilometres of undersea fibre o=> ptic cable that will link countries of Africa to each other and to the re=> st of the world. => =0D> Member countries as of Septemer 18 were: Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana=> , Cameroon, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Malawi,=> Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Niger, Republic of Congo, Sudan, Tunisi=> a, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal=> , South Africa, Togo. =Can experts tell us what this would mean for the ordinary African? Giventhat Africa does not have any manufacturing industry to gain, it makes mewonder whether this deal would not only turn Africa into one giantmarketplace for the Telecom giants.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 11:48:57 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MonogamyMessage-ID: < 9709191548.AA35146@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBadara, you wrote:> If even think that before banning "Hessal", The Government could have> banned polygamy which is among the most serious problems in The Gambia.Badara, do you really think that the government is capable of banningand/or controlling polygamy? To answer this, one only needs to look atwestern governments that tend to regulate marriages. Eventhough it hasbeen successful to varying degrees, it only views as criminal those who tryto contract more than one legally recognised marriage. These people havebroken no laws, just refused to accept the government's ideas aboutmarriage. If the Gambia government were to expand into this area, then youwill be bound by the government's rules. If however, you recognise thatmarriage is God's and a government's, then your love for and yourunderstanding with your wife, or wives should offer you the guidelines bywhich to conduct a divine and successful marriage.What this means, ofcourse, is that the marriage may not be recognised bythe government, but do you want your marriage to carry the label of aninstitution that is regulated by the government? It means you will lose anylegal rights enforced by the state, and put yourself at risk should yourmarriage partner forsake you, and seek to use the power of the stateagainst you. What I am referring to here has several angles. The firstangle is legality. For example, here in the US, a person who is a citizenof the United States falls under the laws that govern the city, county,state and country that one resides in. The property that an individualacquires while a member of a matrimonial union (marriage), becomes propertyof that union. It works the same for liabilities. So, any property thatone acquires, the wife indirectly is entitled to 50 percent of his share.She indirectly has ownership rights to it also. It is a little moredetailed legally and technically yet that is the first angle summarized.The results of such a "controlled" marriage have been too many divorces,one parent-families, violence and too many broken homes. The emotionalbondage that comes with a divorce is, believe me, a living nightmare.But if one has to suffer in this way, "doing the right thing" andpersevering will be to his credit. However, while one can build ones ownmarriage that is not recognised by the government, one can do it withoutbreaking any of the laws of the state or country. It is therefore somethingone can do with a clear conscience, as you are doing it and respecting theauthorities at the same time. You and I are bound to obey the laws, but wedo not have to accept the law's beliefs, including its beliefs aboutmarriage. Therefore, I must say that a "good" person can practice polygamyand still be a good citizen.Hope to hear from you again.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 11:58:26 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MonogamyMessage-ID: < 9709191558.AA33862@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSorry...the following lines from my previous message should read:If the Gambia government were to expand into this area, then you and Iwill be bound by the government's rules. If however, you recognise thatmarriage is God's and NOT a government's, then your love for and yourunderstanding with your wife, or wives should offer you the guidelines bywhich to conduct a divine and successful marriage.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 12:55:51 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Telecommunications in AfricaMessage-ID: < 9709191655.AA43548@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThough not exactly related to the subject, I read an article of the DailyObserver dated July 30, 1997 in which the private sector was urging theGovernment not to undermine the importance of the information technology inthe schools. I know that we have talked about this subject some few weeksback but the article really touches on an issue that many Gambians in thewest can contribute to. In the article, the representative for the privatesector, Muhammed Jah , expressed his views on the importance of theInternet in the information technology and business sectors. He went on tosay, "the internet has revolutionized access to information by providingscholars, policy makers, students, and business entrepreneurs to takeadvantage of the mass of educational, commercial and training opportunitiesavailable. It goes without gainsaying that this technology has enormouspotential to benefit all humanity."Another speaker, the UN representative, Dr. Akwule, urged the Gambians toencourage and help their children in the internet awareness like theirpeers in the west. He asserted that African students from the west areusually faster learners and perform better because of their exposure to theinternet and information technology. Other speakers included GAMTEL'sSankung sawo (a Gambia-L member) and L Jagne.It would seem like there are private organisations and businesses (e.gQuantum Associates) in the Gambia that are actually working towards helpingthe the growth of the Internet. I will contact Muhammed Jah to see if I canobtain a copy of his presentation entitled "The Role of The Private Sectorin Internet Development" that was organised by GAMTEL. Until then, does notanyone have information on this?Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 14:06:10 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: FW: story for the dayMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIYa soffie wrote:>Actually, I am referring to the END ALL, the BEALL, the ALL KNOWING, ALL SEEING many of us have> different names for.++++++The story referred to a 'HIM'. If the above attributes areascribed to 'HIM' then is there not an inherent gender bias?LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 14:25:30 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]Message-ID: < 9709191825.AA58358@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThis is a response I received from one of my black American friends. I hadasked him if it was OK to share his comments with the list and he saidyeah.So here it goes.....Forwarded message:> From bweston@inetnow.net Sun Sep 14 20:58:24 1997> Message-Id: < 341C8A26.CC5E26D5@inetnow.net > Date: Sun, 14 Sep 1997 21:06:46 -0400> From: Bernard Weston < bweston@inetnow.net > Reply-To: bweston@inetnow.net > X-Mailer: Mozilla 4.01 [en] (Win95; I)> Mime-Version: 1.0> To: "Moe S. Jallow" < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > Subject: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]> X-Priority: 3 (Normal)> Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------A5DE62648A059B277D181AC0"> Moe'> Be sure to read the entire e-mail.....read all the way to the end of the> document.>Bernard (Yusuf)> Moe'> I do not have acid feeling pertaining to this. My spin is that I always> felt that it would be very, very difficult for any African descendant to> trace his or her roots to pre-1700s.> I was very young when the "black pride" generated my roots flowed> through African American homes.> I am not angry that Alex Haley was "creative" in his research.> I am a little concerned that another person of African decent would air> such views so freely with the white world.> Modou Jallow wrote:> > Bernard,> >> > What do you think about the following article??> >> > Cheers,> >> > Moe.> >> > ==================================================================> >> > Date: Sun, 07 Sep 1997 09:31:17 -0400> > Subject: THE SUNDAY TIMES: FOREIGN NEWS American TV boycotts expos of> > Haley's Roots> >> > American TV boycotts expos of Haley's Roots> >> > by John Harlow> > Arts Correspondent> >> >> > AMERICAN television networks are boycotting> > a BBC documentary exposing the extent to> > which Alex Haley falsified his family> > history in his best-selling book, Roots.> At least he made an attempt. I don't know of any other African American> that has even put up the effort to find his or her roots prior to 1900.> >> >> > Network executives admit they are worried> > that the programme, which will be broadcast> > in Britain next weekend as part of the> > Bookworm series, could cause racial tension> > especially in the Deep South where Haley,> > who died five years ago, is most revered.> I have very hard feeling for Brits. They were as responsible for> slavery as much as the Jews that purchased the ships that transported> the kidnapped Africans to North America. Can you fathom the thought of> an African country, an African King or President having to approach the> British royalty to request permission to run their own country? I am> referring to the end of British colonial rule. What some British> journalist writes in his press release has as much literally impact on> me as the words printed on toilet tissue.> >> >> > Roots was billed as the true story of> > Haley's family, traced back six generations> > to a west African called Kunta Kinte who was> > captured by slave traders in The Gambia and> > sold to American plantation owners. It was a> > cultural phenomenon when it appeared in 1976> I was 11 in 1976.> > and earned Haley 200 literary prizes,> > the friendship of President Jimmy Carter> > and the gratitude of black America.> > Within a year, however, doubts started> > surfacing.> Who started doubting???? Those damn white people. Black people, none> that I know cared. The story was told. That was all that mattered.> That may not be Alex Haley's story yet if one considers that 60 million> lives were lost due to slavery, I am sure it is someone's story.> >> >> > In 1977 The Sunday Times tracked down a folk> > historian in The Gambia who had been a> > crucial source for Haley. The investigation> > exposed both men as deeply unreliable. Other> > revelations about Haley's occasionally> > slipshod research followed.> People in Gambia, with all due respect, could not tell you who was who.> No records were kept. Of course they would not know.> >> >> > The Bookworm programme suggests that Haley> > not only made mistakes but deliberately> > falsified his own records for dramatic> > effect.> >> How has not done so? So what, black americans do not care. We are> simply happy the story was told.> > Philip Nobile, a writer who has spent years> > cross-checking the sources in Roots, regards> > Haley as a shameless hoaxer: "Virtually> > every fact in the closing critical pages of> > Roots is false.> Who is this looser?? What has he contributed to telling the story??> > Nobody would have challenged> > this book if it had been classified as> > fiction, but Haley defrauded the very people> > he claimed he was championing."> Once again, who the fu-- is he and what has he done to contribute to> ensuring the evil wicked sins and crimes of those responsible for> slavery were told??> >> >> > Academics in the field of pan-African> > studies, where Roots is an essential> > textbook, reluctantly agree. "We have> > accepted we must honour the spirit rather> > than the letter of Roots, but to have it> > systematically demolished would only play> > into the hands of white supremicists,"> Agreed.> > said> > a teacher at Tennessee University, where the> > records of Haley's 10-year search for his> > ancestors are stored.> >> > The Haley family rejects all claims against> > the author, suggesting the evidence is> > "trivial and malicious". But Henrik Clarke,> > a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:> > "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes> > take the best we can get and sometimes we> > exaggerate them into something a little bit> > better than they deserve to be."> >> What a loser. If he can't win just piss on the winner. I can't state> what a jerk this type of African American is.> > ______________________________________________________> > Copyright 1997 The Times Newspapers Limited. To> > inquire about rights to reproduce material from> > The Sunday Times, please visit the Syndication> > website> >> >> > ______________________________________________________> > Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 15:20:34 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierr Leone List MailMessage-ID: < 9709191920.AA55566@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBocar Ndiaye wrote:> >> >Looking for Sierra Leone List Mail Address> >Thank You> You might want to try Usenet - soc.culture.sierra-leone> Thanks.> MoeBocar,I came accross two S/Leone List mailers.There is LEONENET for discussions of S/Leonean issues (about 500 members).You can join this group by sending the message:"sub LEONENET your name" to listserv@mitvma.mit.edu For more information surf to - http://www.tile.net/listserv/leonenet.html There is also a new, and smaller, Listserv called SALONETALK, run bySheikh Omar Kalokoh. Here are his instructions:Lets look at it this way. SALONETALK DISCUSSION FORUM.To subscribe, go to www.coollist.com and insert the list name in smallletters.e.g salonetalk, your email address and then hit the subscribebutton. You are in business.Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 16:13:51 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fyiMessage-ID: < TFSMVCTE@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableFyiSwitzerland gives Mali $2=2E7 million of ex-dictator's money1=2E12 p=2Em=2E EDT (1712 GMT) September 19, 1997BERN, Switzerland (AP) - Switzerland has given Mali $2=2E7 million, for the==20first time returning assets to an African country that claimed they were =20plundered by a former dictator=2EThe Mali funds were invested by Gen=2E Moussa Traore, who was overthrown in==20a 1991 coup in the West African nation, one of the world's poorest =20countries=2E The Swiss authorities had blocked the money since November =201991=2EMali news reports at the time asserted that Traore and his cronies had =20stashed $1 billion in Switzerland=2EThe money returned included $2=2E2 million in deposits and $500,000 in =20interest, the Federal Office of Police Affairs said Friday=2EThe Swiss supreme court ruled last March 5 that the money should be =20returned, but the investments had to be converted to cash, the office =20said=2E It did not say when the handover was completed=2EThe Congo government, meanwhile, stepped up efforts to recover assets =20deposited in Switzerland and elsewhere by the late Zairian President =20Mobutu Sese Seko, his family and government members=2E**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2EEast Tower, Suite 550Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938Internet: http://www=2Enusacc=2Eorg/ **************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 22:30:25 +0200From: "pa sowe" < sowe@online.no To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: New Member.Message-ID: < 199709192032.WAA25124@online.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit----------> Til: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Emne: New Member.> Dato: 19. september 1997 18:08> Could you please add Ebrima Kah (EK) to the list. His email address> is> Thank you,> PA SOWE.------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 13:42:57 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970919133156.22404A-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII" The problem is most of The Gambians I know do not really like peoplefrom Senegal. I could remember The African Nation Cup footbaltournnament orgainized in Egypt (1986)?, 99% of the Gambian populationwas very happy when Senegal was eliminated by Cote D'Ivoire (IvoryCoast)."If any exists, why do the Gambians grudge the Senegalese or vice versa.As pointed out the ethnic and blood ties between the countries is verystrong and as a result should really bring closer relationship amongSeneGambians.Did Senegal perform better than The Gambia in the 1986 soccertournment, triggering envy of our next door neighbors among Gambians ?ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 16:55:37 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMoe:I did post something on this issue a while back. I do not know if itwas read. But on your current posting which is a forward of a'Black American friend' of yours, I would like you to forward thismessage to him from me. In his piece he quotes and commentsas follows:>> But Henrik Clarke,> > a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:> > "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes> > take the best we can get and sometimes we> > exaggerate them into something a little bit> > better than they deserve to be."His comment:> What a loser. If he can't win just piss on the winner. I can't state> what a jerk this type of African American is.+++++++++++++++First, the 'jerk' your Black American friend is referring to is none otherthan Professor John Henrik Clarke. He is one of the most eminentscholars on African and African-American and African-CaribbeanHistory. An elder (over 80 years I believe) began teaching AfricanHistory on the street corners of Harlem at a time when your friend'smother was either not yet born or was still in diapers!The record of Prof. Clarke can best be guaged by the number ofprominent African-American scholars, scientists, and departmentheads, politicians, etc... who have been schooled by him. If we wereto begin listing these, it would certainly be a Who's Who list. Amongthe most renown is one Malcolm X to whom Clarke was once hisadvisor. Prof. Clarke has influenced two generations of African-Americans as well as Afrricans worldwide with his researches andlectures on the pan-African struggle.The mark of a good scholar is to speak the truth without fear or favor.The mark of a great scholar is to influence a whole generation ofscholars to follow in your footsteps. This is the legacy ofJohn Henrik Clarke, Professor Emeritus. Now blinded by age andthe many hours of reading and researching, he has donated hisentire library to the Atlanta University Center. Tell your friend togo to the Woodruff Library in the A.U.C. center (I assume he livesin Atlanta like you). In the ground floor, the books in the entireAfrican-American library in this section were once his! Yea I knowhe will find literally thousands of books, but he needs to delve inall those works before calling anybody a 'jerk'!!!A recently published work of Clarke's would also be a good startingpoint for him. The book is called: "Notes for an African WorldRevolution - Africans at the Crossroads" by John Henrik Clarke.It is a 450 page work that will keep him occupied for a while.Another book he should read is: "Our Story - A Handbook ofAfrican American and Contemporary Issues" Edited by AkyaabaAddai-Sebo and Ansei Wong. Clarke contributed to this workwith sevral articles: African Resistance and Colonial Domination:The Africans in the Americas; Pan-Africanism and the Future ofthe African Family; Africans in the New World: Their Contributionto Science, Invention and Technology.Finally I leave your 'jackass' friend with these words of ProfessorJohn Henrik Clarke:If we have to change tomorrow, we are going to have to look backinorder to look forward. We will have to look back with some courage,warm our hands on the revolutionary fires of those who came beforeus and understand that we have within ourselves, nationally andinternationally, the ability to regain what we have lost and to builda new humanity for ourselves, first and foremost, and for the wholeworld ultimately. To do this we must extend the concept ofPan-Africanism beyond its original base to a concept of a worldunion of all African people, the African in Africa, the African in theCaribbean, the African in South America, the African in the PacificIslands and, especially, the African throughout the world who hasyet to realise that he or she is African too."LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 17:01:52 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fyiMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIf 2.2 million dollars was returned to Mali and Mali claimsover a billion dollars was stashed away, then where are theother hundreds of millions of dollars?LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 17:10:17 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: New Member.Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIEbrima Kah has bee added to the list. Please send a briefintro. to the list. Our address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Welcome to gambia-lLatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 17:17:27 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]Message-ID: < 9709192117.AA39684@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLatjor,Cool it down prof...there was no harm intended. I just thought that itwould be interesting to see the reaction of the typical "black American" tothis article. I am sure he would be glad to read your piece. In fact, heasked me to forward him any responses to his message. So pull up yoursleeves and prepare for war... just kidding!Anyway, I have forwarded your message to him.Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 01:10:16 +0200From: chakys@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < 199709192306.BAA31405@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITAs far as i am concerned, the topic about SeneGambiaconfederation is very actual. There is a need to discuss widely aboutit.It's a great initiative from both governments to start trading.I hope that the new economic policy will end up to a political one;which according to me will be more important and also for thebenefit of the populations.I mean that, refering to their common cultural and socialbackground, they have to settle their difference with a more concretepolitical agreement. That will as matter as fact, bring a big hopeand a real solution to the peace process in Casamance.for me, SeneGambia has to be an answer to the imperialists thatthey'd been mistaking about the will of our people to come togetherfor good.To make it successful, they have to overcome the handicap causedby the colonisation heritage (borrowing languages:french & english)RegardsChakys.------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 19:43:28 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HELP!!! (fwd)Message-ID: < 9709192343.AA56308@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThis is a forwarded message. Can anyone help.Thanks.Moe> Hi Netters,> Can anyone out there help me with the full address of> The Institute for Continuing Education in the Gambia? Please respond to> my e-mail address. Thanks.> James Cole> Department of Agricultural Engineering,> Technical University of Nova Scotia,> Halifax, Canada.------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 20:18:06 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: A Piece from Wole Soyinka (fwd)Message-ID: < 9709200018.AA27834@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitExtremely interesting piece by Soyinka...Posting this piece does NOT imply any sympathy towards the AFRC hoodlums.Femi----------From: UDFN - United Democratic Front of Nigeria < ndmorg@CLDC.HOWARD.EDU To: NAIJANET-L@LISTSERV.INDIANA.EDU Subject: Soyinka: A Nation's Season of Deadly FarceDate: Friday, September 19, 1997 3:25 PM======================================================================A NATION'S SEASON OF DEADLY FARCEbyWole SoyinkaUnited Democratic Front of Nigeria(UDFN)Statement entered at the Congressional International RelationsSubCommittee on Africa Hearing on NigeriaThursday, September 18, 1997=====================================================================On the human factor, the faces of despair and the slow death of civilsociety restrain us from dubbing this past year - Nigeria's season of highcomedy. For if indeed a few Nigerians do survive the brutal consequencesof the Sanni Abacha regime on their daily existence, this same agent ofour national catastrophe is resolved to ensure that, in their turn, thesurvivors simply die laughing.How else, in the name of all that is rational, are we to understand theintervention of the Abacha regime on the side of democratic forces inneighbouring Sierra Leone? What else are we to make of such a gambit?Deprived of a hard-won democracy by a bund of military thugs who had, ofcourse, takne their cure from the Nigerian example in serial treachery,the people of Sierra Leone took to the streets, embarked on proteststrikes, denouncing - just as Nigerians have done - the violent robbery oftheir fundamental right of political choice. Lo and behold, Sanni Abachadespatches his troops to Sierra Leone to reinforce the clamour of thepeople, and restore their democratic choice.That adventure ended, as we all know, in complete disaster. The Nigeriansoldiers were not inclined to lay down their lives outside their nationalborders for a value of which they had been deprived at home. THey readthe joke aright, but declined to die laughing. That is the true story ofthe Nigerian debacle in Sierra Leone, the true story of the humiliation ofNigeria whose bloated military might has led the Abacha regime to pereenhimself as the power broker of a complex continent.But Sanni Abacha has not given up. Having failed militarily, his juntanow leads a diplomatic offensive, determined to bring its military progenyto heel. Last month, as the current Chairman of the regionalorganisation, ECOWAS, Sanni Abacha presided with a straight face, with nosense of the ridiculous, over a meeting with other ECOWAS heads of stateson this very crisis in Sierra Leone. Their deliberations ended with aringing call, not only to African governments but to the entire world toisolate the Sierra Leone junta, impose every possible sanction and deny itplace or recognition among the caucuses of nations anywhere in the world.The most bruatl surviving regime on the continent of Africa, one that haskept a democratically elected president of its own nation under lock andkey for nearly three years now poses as the flagbearer for democracy in aneighbouring country. No wonder Nigerians do not know today which deathto choose - death by random slaughter or death by laughter?Thanks to this cynical role which, it would appear, is taken in allseriousness by a sector of the policy-makers of the US government, aprocess of sanitisation of the Abacha regime has begun. It is one that wehave studied over the past months, first in disbelief and now with shockand amazement. And how is this revisionist exercise further rationalised?Of all the ploys employed by any regime on the continent in order to makethe rest of the world supine collaborators in an anti-democraticenterprise, none is more unctuous, more self-serving and insolentlydeceitful than the repetitious noise that goes by the name "transitionprogramme to democracy", of which successive military regimes have becomeadept practitioners.The Nigerian case, which now appears to have begun to garner converts withUS foreign policy departments, is singularly repulsive, considering howmany years of the life of a young nation its "transition to democracy"have squandered, how the military code of social alienation, brutality andnon-accountability has destroyed the fabric of civil society. Over andover again, the transition-to-democracy programme of the military hasproved a circular route that arrives nowhere soon or nowhere at all,leaving in its waker only anguish, social pauperization and unspeakablecrimes against humanity.We shall not catalogue these crimes, they have been attested to and reamsand reams of paper have been expended in presenting these crimes to theworld. There are no more surprises. THe Commonwealth Human RightsCommission, Human RIghts Africa, the United Nations' Special COmmission,the Joint Assembly of the European Union and the African-Carribean-PacificOrganisation - all have documented and denounced these dismal actualities.Abacha's military regime continues to defy the opinion of the world,ignore the specified demands of every international organisation to whichthe nation belongs, and breach the very protocols to which it is asignatory.Does anyone still pretend ignorance of the fate of a long-sufferingpeople, the Ogoni, whos soil is cursed with the burden of petroleum, thenation's sole resource, and who have remained at the forefront of aone-sided war of attrition, a war that has seen hundreds butchered in coldblood, their women raped and places of worship desecrated, while thousandsremain displaced from their ancestral lands? Or that grisly spectacle,the last act of which has yet to be written, when the Ogoni yielded upnine of their leaders to the hangman, includind the noted writer KenSaro-WIwa, advertising to the entire world in blatant style what we havealways proclaimed - that Nigeria has become a land where what prevails isnot the rule of law, but the law of misrule!In the background of our minds, let us place the transition to democracyof South Africa - from Apartheid rule to a people's democracy. As I havestated elsewhere, the gulf that existed between Apartheid mentality andthe democratic claims of the African majority must be measured in aeionsof light years in comparison to the contrived distance between themilitary and its captive populace in other parts of Africa. Yet how longdid it take South Africa to establish and implement a programme oftranisting to democracy in that former bastion of bigotry, racism andcollective phobia? Let the answer to this be objective addressed by allhonest governments, lobbyists and policy advisers!I invite yet again the Honourable Willian Jefferson, Roy Innis, the onceunabashed champion of the butcher Idi Amin Dada, Carole Mosley-Brown andtheir allies to ponder this legitimate comparison, sincerely, and with thememory of their own ancestors in the founding of this nation. I invitethem to recall the glorious history of the Civil Liberties struggle inthis country and its triumph over the forces of repression anddehumanisation. It is not the colour of the skin that defines the statusof victim and violator, but the will to dominance of one sector overanother, within the shared community of existence.We have learnt to cope with various labelling of our just position - amongthem such expressions as "naive", "utopian", "unrealistic." No onehowever has had the temerity to suggest the word "unjust," and thatcontents us. Obviously there are those in this world of ours for whomAbacha's transition-to-democracy programme constitute Nigeria's enduringreality. Let those who will, continue to wallow in the quagmire of thesenew rounds of familiar manipulations. We see the future clearly, and itis based on a non-utopian understanding of reality. Our reality of today,of tomorrow and for all future is inextricably bound up with the date,June 12, 1993, and the choice that the nation made on that day. We have aresponsibility, as committed democrats, to reject all palliatives, allsubstitutes, until the nation has undergone the prescribed consequences ofthat choice, for goo or ill.We have this message for the world: there is just one solution to theNigerian crisis: pressure Abacha to release all the hostages that he hasseized to shore up his claims on power, especially the peoples'President-elect, Moshood Abiola. Let the President-elect preside over agovernment of National Unity that will institute a genuine programme oftransition to an enduring democracy, genuine because it will have beenfounded on a people's choice, and the exercise of free participation.Abacha's transition to democracy programme is not, has never been oncourse. It is a deception and a curse.The isolation of the Abacha regime must therefore remain intact.Sanctions mus be stiffened and enforced. Plain reason and justice demandthat Abacha be made to swallow the same does of medicine that he hasprescribed for the renegade regime of Sierra Leone. ANy other course is atravesty, a scandalous conversion of Abacha's deadly farce into a new codeof ethics by which evil regimes gain recognition and acceptance by thecommunity of nations. This is not a bequest that befits a new millenium.After the Falklands war, President George Bush recounted a telephoneexchange between him and the "Iron Lady", Margaret Thatcher, the contentof which was indeed confirmed by the Iron Lady herself. Alarmed by whatappeared to her to be vacillations in the US government position over theconflict between Britain and Argentina, she had only this message for theUS President: "Don't wobble now, George!"We have only that message for today's US government, and it is a messagethat we transmit from the depths of a nation's anguish, but also from herresolve to end the nightmare of a vicious tyranny: "Don't wobble now,Bill!"=====================================================================Regards,Moe S. Jallow=====================================================================---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 21:42:13 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMoe:I have no problems with what the fellow was saying. I just thinkthat if you are going to use words like, 'jerk' and 'fu--' as heso liberally does, then you had better know to whom you aredirecting it on. Apparently he has no clue who Prof. Clarke is,one of the premier historians African-Americans have producedthis century. How dare him! You are quite right I am fuming mad,and, n!o his is not the 'typical African-American reaction'. Atleast not the ones I've mingled with. His ignorance is his andhis alone.As the wolof saying goes: Bala nga todj gemini sama, xamal lumoo wolis njeka : Before you crush the jaw of the herdsman,first know the tune he is whistling.Your brother,LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 20:45:32 -0500From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Sending a FAX over the InternetMessage-ID: < 199709200148.UAA22505@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Folks,i just ran across this Web site while i was browsing. i found it reallycool so i'm sending it out for your info.the service enables you to send faxes over the Internet and has a home pagelocated at:unfortunately, The Gambia is not included in the areas covered, so we canlook at this as an opportunity to get us connected (it's a cooperativesystem), or brood and moan some more. please take a good look at thecoverage list, as well as instructions (they seem straightforward), and seeif you find it of use.have a great weekend!Katim------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 22:16:19 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]Message-ID: < 9709200216.AA40020@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLatjor,I hope you have cooled off by now, bro. Man...you were fuming! :-))).Here goes a response to your last message.Moe--------------------------------------------------------------------Forwarded message:> From bweston@inetnow.net Fri Sep 19 21:20:57 1997> Message-Id: < 34232712.FB0C61DE@inetnow.net > Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 21:29:55 -0400> From: Bernard Weston < bweston@inetnow.net > Reply-To: bweston@inetnow.net > X-Mailer: Mozilla 4.01 [en] (Win95; I)> Mime-Version: 1.0> To: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX] (fwd)> X-Priority: 3 (Normal)> References: < 9709192210.AA44288@st6000.sct.edu > Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> Moe'> I really appreciate the response you sent me from the brother or Sister> from Gambia. It was very very interesting and I regretfully admit, very> true, even the part of I being a "Jackass". Yet, understand many of> the great men whom I emulate were also complimented with such praise.> Former Mayor of Detroit Coleman Young (whom freely told pacified Negroes> and whites alike "where to get off"), The Honorable Louis Farrakahn> (scorned by all but a true leader none the less), and the list goes on> thank-you.> Yet, Please inform LatJor that I will always respect his/her opinion.> Yet, I ask to reserve the right to disagree. Please See below.> Modou Jallow wrote:> > Bernard,> > Below is a forwarded response of your reply to the Alex Haley's> > message.> > The rather unpleasant respose was sent by a member of the Gambia> > mailing> > list. I apologize for any name calling that was used.> >> > ----Read on ------> >> > > From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu > > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]> > > In-Reply-To: < 9709191825.AA58358@st6000.sct.edu > > > Mime-Version: 1.0> > > Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII> > > X-To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> > < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > X-Sender: gndow@acc5> > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> > >> > > Moe:> > > I did post something on this issue a while back. I do not know if it> >> > > was read. But on your current posting which is a forward of a> > > 'Black American friend' of yours, I would like you to forward this> > > message to him from me. In his piece he quotes and comments> > > as follows:> > >> > > >> But Henrik Clarke,> > > > > a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:> > > > > "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes> > > > > take the best we can get and sometimes we> > > > > exaggerate them into something a little bit> > > > > better than they deserve to be."> > >> > > His comment:> > > > What a loser. If he can't win just piss on the winner. I can't> > state> > > > what a jerk this type of African American is.> > > +++++++++++++++> > >> > > First, the 'jerk' your Black American friend is referring to is none> > other> > > than Professor John Henrik Clarke. He is one of the most eminent> > > scholars on African and African-American and African-Caribbean> > > History. An elder (over 80 years I believe) began teaching African> > > History on the street corners of Harlem at a time when your friend's> >> > > mother was either not yet born or was still in diapers!> I respect that and never will I belittle such accomplishments, Yet at> the same time am I required to agree with ones views due to the number> of years on has lectured on African, African-American, and> African-Caribbean History?> > > The record of Prof. Clarke can best be guaged by the number of> > > prominent African-American scholars, scientists, and department> > > heads, politicians, etc... who have been schooled by him. If we were> >> > > to begin listing these, it would certainly be a Who's Who list.> > Among> > > the most renown is one Malcolm X to whom Clarke was once his> > > advisor.> In reading the Autobiography of Malcom Little (Malcomn X). I did not> read of Professor John Henrik Clark. are you sure of this fact?? Where> is it documented. Can it be supported?> > Prof. Clarke has influenced two generations of African-> > > Americans as well as Afrricans worldwide with his researches and> > > lectures on the pan-African struggle.> I respect that and surely I am a beneficiary of his efforts.> > > The mark of a good scholar is to speak the truth without fear or> > favor.> We must not confuse "truth" with "opinion"...> > > The mark of a great scholar is to influence a whole generation of> > > scholars to follow in your footsteps. This is the legacy of> > > John Henrik Clarke, Professor Emeritus. Now blinded by age and> > > the many hours of reading and researching, he has donated his> > > entire library to the Atlanta University Center.> The students of that great institution are truly blessed due to this> person's generosity..... During my collegiate journey at Troy State> University, Such material was purposely not available for of course, it> was a White institution; for how else would they keep me in bondage> without chains. They would have to keep me ignorant of ones own self,> culture, and history...I am surely indebted to this man. Maybe a "Jerk"> is inappropriate. Yet, my brother or sister. Try to understand my> anger and hatred. There were two types of slaves upon the plantations> of North America. The field ****** and the House ******. Today we> still have many House ******s among us. And they belittle the efforts> of the Field Ni----, like myself at every turn in order to gain favor> with those they perceive with the ability to increase the quality of> their lives. I hate these bastards with every fiber of my existence. I> grew angry when I "perceived" what I thought was a "House ******" at> the Devils work.> > Tell your friend to> > > go to the Woodruff Library in the A.U.C. center (I assume he lives> > > in Atlanta like you).> I do....> > In the ground floor, the books in the entire> > > African-American library in this section were once his! Yea I know> > > he will find literally thousands of books, but he needs to delve in> > > all those works before calling anybody a 'jerk'!!!> Wow, thank you for opening my eyes and increasing my knowledge....I am> greatly indebted to this great man.> > > A recently published work of Clarke's would also be a good starting> > > point for him. The book is called: "Notes for an African World> > > Revolution - Africans at the Crossroads" by John Henrik Clarke.> > > It is a 450 page work that will keep him occupied for a while.> I will surely acquire it after I finish reading "Night of fire". I am> only pages away from finishing "Night of Fire" the story to Toussaint> L'Ouverture....I am sure LatJour has already read this book, it is the> book of a great African Slave, Haitian general, Liberator, (1743-1803)> By the way...have he/she read the book he/her is referring me to??> > > Another book he should read is: "Our Story - A Handbook of> > > African American and Contemporary Issues" Edited by Akyaaba> > > Addai-Sebo and Ansei Wong. Clarke contributed to this work> > > with sevral articles: African Resistance and Colonial Domination:> > > The Africans in the Americas; Pan-Africanism and the Future of> > > the African Family; Africans in the New World: Their Contribution> > > to Science, Invention and Technology.> I will surely acquire this material, yet promise me I am not> communicating with a hypocrite. Promise me you have read the material> yourself.> > >> > > Finally I leave your 'jackass' friend with these words of Professor> > > John Henrik Clarke:> > >> > > If we have to change tomorrow, we are going to have to look back> > > inorder to look forward. We will have to look back with some> > courage,> > > warm our hands on the revolutionary fires of those who came before> > > us and understand that we have within ourselves, nationally and> > > internationally, the ability to regain what we have lost and to> > build> > > a new humanity for ourselves, first and foremost, and for the whole> > > world ultimately. To do this we must extend the concept of> > > Pan-Africanism beyond its original base to a concept of a world> > > union of all African people, the African in Africa, the African in> > the> > > Caribbean, the African in South America, the African in the Pacific> > > Islands and, especially, the African throughout the world who has> > > yet to realise that he or she is African too."> > >> This could be better used by the Rwandans and other Africans that are> currently engaged in genocide of the African people.> I have a sister whom is a professor at the University of California,> Santa Barbara. She has not contributed anything to our immediate family> to help the family increase its wealth as a family in order to grow> stronger there by not having to depend on the US government, The Jews,> the Italians, or anyone else. She has not contributed to the Black race> as a whole for she has not shed one tear, one drop of blood, or an ounce> of sweat while putting effort towards a our people's struggle. Yet, she> has joined the Slave master's Wives in their struggle by joining an> organization call NOW. (National Organization for Women), she does help> support the Jews by paying rent payments to them on a monthly basis with> nothing to show for it but a "thank-you receipt" at the end of each> month. And she does support the United States Government by borrowing> over $200,000 in student loans, only to spend the rest of her life> paying this evil empire principle plus interest. We inside my family> joking refer to her as an educated fool. I am getting the impression> Mohammad that your friend is some what the same type of person.> Bernard> > >> > > LatJor> > >------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 22:27:13 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]Message-ID: < 9709200227.AA51474@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLatjor, you wrote:> Moe:> I have no problems with what the fellow was saying. I just think> that if you are going to use words like, 'jerk' and 'fu--' as he> so liberally does, then you had better know to whom you are> directing it on. Apparently he has no clue who Prof. Clarke is,> one of the premier historians African-Americans have produced> this century. How dare him! You are quite right I am fuming mad,> and, n!o his is not the 'typical African-American reaction'. At> least not the ones I've mingled with. His ignorance is his and> his alone.> As the wolof saying goes: Bala nga todj gemini sama, xamal lu> moo wolis njeka : Before you crush the jaw of the herdsman,> first know the tune he is whistling.> Your brother,> LatJorI hear you and understand very well why you had to get off like that. If Idid not know you, I would have been very surprised with your response.Thanks for the response.About the wollof saying though, I do not get it...can you translate it inFulla...my wollof is rather weak (smile).Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 19 Sep 1997 22:41:30 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Casamance: More ViolenceMessage-ID: < 970919223932_439010912@emout11.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.16303.emout11.mail.aol.com.874723172"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.16303.emout11.mail.aol.com.874723172Content-ID: < 0_16303_874723172@emout11.mail.aol.com.12579 Content-type: text/plainGambia-l:More violence at home, SeneGambia, that is!Amadou--PART.BOUNDARY.0.16303.emout11.mail.aol.com.874723172Content-ID: < 0_16303_874723172@emout11.mail.aol.com.12580 Content-type: text/plain;name="CASAMA"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDAKAR, Sept 19 (Reuter) - A government soldier was killed and seven other=s wounded in a rebel ambush on Friday in Senegal's separatist Casamance p=rovince, local officials said. ==0DThey said the attack took place near the village of Karamacounda, 20 km (=12 miles) from the provincial capital Ziguinchor and close to the border =with Guinea-Bissau. ==0DZiguinchor residents reported a heavy exchange of fire from the area but =there was no immediate word on casualties on the rebel side. ==0DKaramacounda is not far from the area where 25 soldiers were killed by gu=errillas on August 19, marking a sharp escalation in the rebel campaign t=hat has been simmering in the tourist and farming region since 1982. ==0DPresident Abdou Diouf said he remained open to negotiations but ruled out=independence for Senegal's southern tourist and farming province of Casa=mance. ==0D``If the army asks for greater means it will get them. I am prepared to h=old negotiations but giving up even the smallest piece of national territ=ory is out of the question,'' he told a news conference. ==0DRebels of the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance took up arms in =the former French colony to fight for autonomy, saying their province had=been neglected by the Dakar government. ==0DTourism officials insist that tour bookings for the season beginning next=month have not been affected as resorts popular with French tourists rem=ain untouched by violence. ==0DFour soldiers were killed and two wounded a week ago in an ambush against=government troops trying to maintain border security after the August 19=attack. ==0D19:08 09-19-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.16303.emout11.mail.aol.com.874723172--------------------------------Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 00:54:42 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fyiMessage-ID: < 970920005438_-597100174@emout14.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-09-19 17:02:32 EDT, you write:<< If 2.2 million dollars was returned to Mali and Mali claimsover a billion dollars was stashed away, then where are theother hundreds of millions of dollars?LatJor >>GL,I think it is unfair that swiss bank is willing to return millions to Jews,and it is not m0ving at the same speed for african countries.This might also be the fact that the Jews are back by the powerful USgovernment, whilst the africans have no allies.Is it not time for AFRICAN LEADERS TO WAKE UP AND STOP LAUNDERING OURNATIONAL WEALTH.MJ------------------------------Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 00:57:27 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: < 970920005726_640771443@emout16.mail.aol.com GAMBIA L,CAN YOU KINDLY ADD HOUSAINOU WAGGEH TO THE LIST, HIS E-MAIL ADDRESS IS------------------------------Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 02:25:00 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Casamance: More ViolenceMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAs I stated before, can we afford to take a wait and seeattitude? Should we not take a more proactive stance?Does anyone know what gambia's official stance/policy is onthis matter.When guns start to blaze, political boundaries are hardlyrespected.LatJor------------------------------Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 02:29:22 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHousainou Waggeh has been added to the list. Welcome togambia-l and please send a brief introduction aboutyourself to the group. Our address is: gambia-l@u.washington.edu LatJor------------------------------Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 03:40:39 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: [Fwd: Alex Haley's ROOTS was a HOAX]Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMoe:Let me first apologize to the rest of the folks for using whatcould be perceived as name calling. The word I used in referringto your friend was 'jackass', a word I borrowed from Dr. YusefBen Jochannan (Doc. Ben). He often used the term during hislectures when referring to Black folks who disrespect theirelders! Again my apologies.As for the Fula translation of the proverbs, it is your job toschool me on your mother tongue.I will patiently wait for theformal lessons to begin. I am very serious. There is much to belearnt from the Fula. Perhaps we could begin with materialalready available on Fula culture and language. Are youfamiliar with the works of Amadou Hampate Ba? I would bevery interested in initiating a discourse on the work: Kaidara.It goes to the very heart of traditional Fula cosmogony.Now to respond to your Black American friend's feedback. By theway why don't you invite him to join our 'Bantaba'?+++++> I respect that and never will I belittle such accomplishments, Yet at> the same time am I required to agree with ones views due to the number> of years on has lectured on African, African-American, and> African-Caribbean History?No. Absolutely not. That was not the issue. Tthe point was becaueyou did not know who made the comment and the complete contextin which the comment was made, you should have first (while stilldisagreeing with him)enquired or researched about him and hispositions before calling him a 'jerk'! This is why I gave you aWisdom Teaching (proverb) to reflect and meditate on. Here isanother mental pill for you: su xam don jiitu, recu du am: hadknowledge been leading, there would be no regrets.> In reading the Autobiography of Malcom Little (Malcomn X). I did not> read of Professor John Henrik Clark. are you sure of this fact?? Where> is it documented. Can it be supported?A fair question. I presume the book you are referring to is'The Autobiography of Malcolm X' by Alex Hailey? There is asubstantial amount of information about the life of Malcolm Xthat is not in the book. Does this mean that just becausethese are not in the book, therefore they did not occur? Thetime frame I am referring to is after Malcolm X left the Nationof Islam to found the Organization of Afro-American Unity(O.A.A.U). Dr. Yusef Ben Jochannan whom I mentioned earlier wasalso an advisor to Malcolm. You will not find this in the book!Actually I obtained this information from the horse's mouth.While I understand the current difficulty for you to verifythis, with the current frail nature of Clarke, there are severalof his and Doc. Ben's lecture that are on tape where they talkabout Malcolm.> During my collegiate journey at Troy State> University, Such material was purposely not available for of course, it> was a White institution; for how else would they keep me in bondage> without chains. They would have to keep me ignorant of ones own self,> culture, and history...You knew all this and still went to Troy State University??? O.k.How many Black students were at Troy State University when youwere there? I did my undergraduate studies at Wabash College inCrawfordsville, Indiana with a Black student population of approx.24 students during my time. 10 years earlier, the Black studentsthere protested and demanded the inclusion and creation of a BlackStudies Program. Although a Black Studies Program was not created,they did win the battle to create a Cultural Center along withthe inclusion of an African American History course.As a matter of fact, the center was named the Malcolm X Instituteof Black Studies.Did you and your Black collegues fight to establish the same.Rather than blame the absence of information on and about Blackpeople on Whites, it was your historical duty to struggle toobtain this information. The more we blame Whites, the more weempower them!I had a similar problem at Wabash, but rather than moan and groanand do nothing about it, I developed my own courses as independentstudies courses. I designed my own course on African Philosophywhich was approved by the department Chair (He had no choice!);African Theater (the works of Soyinka). Of course I read morebooks and submitted more papers on each of these classes thanwhat the other student were required of. But it was my CHOICE! Itwas the price I had to pay to obtain what I wanted to study andknow. Why did you not do the same? We at the Institute alsoinvited as many scholars and activists to lecture at the campusas our budget allowed. In addition, we made trips all acrossthe state of Indiana to other campuses where there was a lecturebeing given by a scholar or activist.During my time, I became the librarian of the center, andliterally read every single book on the shelves. Please doublecheck with Mr. Turner who is the Director of the center. I washungry for information about my people that that I could notobtain in Africa! You see information was and still is colonizedby the West. But gradually we are freeing our Minds.One of my tasks was to also document every single informationavailable on Malcolm X. These included the FBI files onmicrofiche about Malcolm which were declassified AFTER Haileywrote 'The Autobiography of Malcolm X'. Without boasting, I knowthat the Institute has more information on Malcolm X than anyother institution in the Mid-West! We made sure of that!Feel free to visit it one day.>I grew angry when I "perceived" what I thought was a "House ******" at> the Devils work.Perceptions can be misleading at times! The concept of the"House Negro" and the "Field Negro" was one of the most dramaticand effective forms of speech that Brother Malcolm utilized inhis speeches and was immortalized in his 'Message to theGrassroots' speech. However, the whole dynamics of slaverycannot be framed in the simplistic manner that he dipicted it.Perhaps we will have occassion to discuss itat a future date.> I will surely acquire it after I finish reading "Night of fire". I am> only pages away from finishing "Night of Fire" the story to Toussaint> L'Ouverture....I am sure LatJour has already read this book, it is the> book of a great African Slave, Haitian general, Liberator, (1743-1803)General Toussaint would turn in his grave if he knew that youreferred to him as an African Slave. A slave is one who acceptshis servitude. Surely a man leading a revolution against slaverycannot be regarded as a slave. While you are reading about theHaitian Revolution, pay close attention to an African'juju man' from Ashantiland called Boukman. Then study Nat Tunerand note the presence of a certain Boukman who was brought toVirginia from Haiti!> By the way...have he/she read the book he/her is referring me to??It is a He - LatJor.I never refer people to a book or books I have not read and orpossess. If you look at the time difference between when Moeposted your mail to gambia-l and the time I responded, as wellas the details I provided on these works, you will realize thatthey must have been very close to me at the time or in my head!> I will surely acquire this material, yet promise me I am not> communicating with a hypocrite. Promise me you have read the material> yourself.The typical political rhetoric of a member of the Nation of Islam.No offence here. Just making an observation based on myexperiences and contact with members of the Nation, several ofwhom are my friends. Are you a member (or former member)?As stated above I do not refer people to books I know nothing about.> This could be better used by the Rwandans and other Africans that are> currently engaged in genocide of the African people.Yes indeed. In addition to hot-tempered, short-sighted militantyoung men whom you will find at the forefront of many of thegenocidal wars on our people, from Rwanda to Techwood, Atlanta!> We inside my family> joking refer to her as an educated fool. I am getting the impression> Mohammad that your friend is some what the same type of person.What was the word Doc. Ben used again?By the way, the collection at the Woodruff library I wasreferring to is called: The John Henrik Clarke Collection.Here is another work of his to put on your shopping list:New Dimensions in African History: The London lectures ofDr. Yosef ben-Jochannan and Dr. John Henrik Clarke.Happy readings, my brother.LatJor------------------------------Date: 20 Sep 1997 07:54:50 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: South Battles The Currents Of Globalisation /RELATE/Message-ID: < 624033758.565898308@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 15-Sep-97 ***Title: DEVELOPMENT: South Battles The Currents Of Globalisation /RELATE/By Ramesh JauraATTN EDITORS: Please relate the following item to 'DEVELOPMENT:Growth of World Economy Slows Down' moved from Geneva earlierBONN, Sep 15 (IPS) - Developing nations hit by the effects oftrade globalisation, should pursue policies suited to their owneconomic conditions and boost South-South cooperation -- and notslip into helpless resignation in the face of Northern tradingmuscle.Speaking in Bonn, Monday, Detlef Kotte, co-editor of the UNCTADTrade and Development Report 1997, rejected the notion that therise of globalisation was denying policy makers in the South thefreedom to pursue their own development objectives.In fact, the pursuit of development objectives is now asimportant as ever, says the U.N. trade and development agencyreport, as ''growth and income distribution both depend on howprofits are managed''.Kotte, a German economist at UNCTAD's globalisation anddevelopment strategies division, urged Southern nations tocarefully phase their integration into the world economy -- andnot adopt the 'big bang' approach widely practised by some inrecent years.The process of liberalisation should be tailored to the strengthof the economy concerned, as well as that of the country'sinstitutions, he told a briefing convened by the United NationsInformation Centre here.Government policies devised to manage integration into the worldeconomy can also ensure that rapid growth comes in tandem with thedistribution of wealth to a wider sector of society, said Kotte.Turning to some success stories, Kotte said developing nations inAsia, Africa and Latin America could learn ''some lessons'' fromSingapore, South Korea and Taiwan, the so-called 'first-tier' EastAsian economies.In most of these countries, says the report, policies designed toprovide incentives to private firms to retain profits and investthem in new equipment, capacity and jobs have been criticalensuring that increased profits foster increased investment.Efforts to close off 'unproductive' saving and investmentchannels and discouraging luxury consumption have been keyelements of the Tiger nations' economic policies. 'Luxury'consumption, even by the relative standards of poor nations, restsheavily on imported goods, which besides emphasising consumptionover savings, puts a balance of payments squeeze on savings,investment and growth.However it was ''not clear'' to the authors of the report thatthe Tiger nations' experience can be replicated under the kind offull-scale trade liberalisation required by the present systems,particularly if carried out at a time of liberalisation in globalfinance.Although Asia registered the highest growth rate (6.9 percent) ofany region even this expansion was reduced by a weakening ofexports, says the report, drafted before the current chaos on theAsian capital markets.UNCTAD sees a fundamental difference between the way exportpromotion policies and full-scale import liberalisation affectdifferent countries. The North is better placed to exploit'dynamic' comparative advantages such as know-how, its ability todevelop infant industries.The North is also able to better take advantage of 'static'advantages, such as its existing economic leading edge over theSouth, while the developing nations' dependence on advantages suchas labour and raw commodities is qualified by the fact that thevalue and usability of these resources is set by others.''There can be little doubt that such a process (of boostingexports while liberalising imports) depends crucially oninvestment,'' the report maintains, and the role of governments inbringing in this capital was much greater in the East Asiansuccess than is typically assumed in the ''conventional'' approachto trade-led economic liberalisation.The report considers it important that efforts to manage emerginginequalities be included at the outset when designing developmentstrategies, as was successfully done in some, though not in all,newly industrialising East Asian countries.According to the report, turning higher profits into generalimprovements in standards of living hinges on the creative energyof entrepreneurs.But it also regretted that the 'animal spirits' of theentrepreneurial class are not necessarily focused on creating newand productive assets. Instead they are often buying into second-hand assets with an eye on large speculative gains.In this world, finance has been gaining an upper hand overindustry, and the get-rich-quick 'rentiers', as the eminentBritish economist John Maynard Keynes once called them, aregaining the edge over investors, said Kotte.The rich have gained everywhere, and not only in comparison tothe poorest sections of society. In fact, the 'hollowing out' ofthe middle class has become a prominent feature of changes inincome distribution in many countries.The tenor of the report lent qualified support to a number ofNGOs and independent groups who are increasingly critical of theforce put behind globalisation by governments wedded to neo-liberal economic theory.Increased competition does not automatically translate intofaster growth and development, nor do growth and developmentspontaneously reduce inequality, the UNCTAD study maintains.''The reality is that there are factors influencing their changeway beyond (African and other poor trading nations') theircontrol, such as commodity prices,'' Andrew Simms of the aid NGOand policy lobbyists Christian Aid.In 1994 and 1995, trade in merchandise grew three or four timesfaster than production and did not improve in 1996, a situationthat is linked to a further weakening of raw material prices thisyear, said the UNCTAD report.''Strategies are needed which understand and accept that ifAfrica is going to be self-reliant, then the hurdles before Africapulling itself up by its bootstraps, like international traderules and the debt crisis, need intervention beyond mysticalmarket forces.''Last week the reverend Konrad Raiser, General Secretary of theWorld Council of Churches (WCC) warned that the globalisation ofeconomic markets was seriously harming the common good,environmental sustainability and democracy.Raiser told the WCC central committee in Geneva thatglobalisation was being promoted as ''unquestioned truth'' by suchinstitutions as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bankand the World Trade Organisation.But he added that while the ecumenical movement must resistglobalisation as an ideological and political project it could noteasily opt out of the ''historical dynamic and ambiguities ofglobal interdependence''.In Africa UNCTAD cites an improvement in governability, sustainedprices of raw materials, favourable weather conditions and thepacification of several internal conflicts.However the UNCTAD report warned that continued recovery inAfrica depends on an additional factor: the expansion of non-traditional exports in order to obtain revenues for financing theimports necessary for investment. (END/IPS/RAJ/PC/DDS/RJ/97)Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/----------------------------------Date: 20 Sep 1997 07:54:43 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economy Slows DownMessage-ID: < 624025501.565897993@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 15-Sep-97 ***Title: DEVELOPMENT: Growth of World Economy Slows DownBy Gustavo CapdevilaGENEVA, Sep 15 (IPS) - The world economy is growing slower thannecessary, while social and economic inequalities between andwithin countries are increasing, says a U.N. Conference on Tradeand Development (UNCTAD) report released Monday.The slow pace of economic growth makes a significant reductionof poverty in the developing South and unemployment in the Northdifficult, states the 1997 Report on Trade and Development.According to the document, since 1990 the global economy hasgrown at a slower pace than last decade's, a trend that isexpected to continue.On the international trade front, imbalances similar to thoseseen in the 1980s were once again observed, UNCTAD points out. In1994 and 1995, trade in merchandise grew three or four timesfaster than production - a difference that was greatly reduced in1996.That recent trend in trade, which could remain steady over thenext few years, has been linked to a weakening of the prices ofraw materials in 1996, especially those of interest to developingcountries, the report adds.In terms of performance by region, UNCTAD points to a recoverybased on a number of factors in Africa. It cites an improvement ingovernability, sustained prices of raw materials, favourableweather conditions and the pacification of several internalconflicts.But the agency warns that continued recovery in Africa dependson an additional factor: the expansion of non-traditional exportsin order to obtain revenues for financing the imports necessaryfor investment.In 1996, Africa showed 3.9 percent growth, which includedseveral of the region's least developed countries - a trendprojected to continue this year.In Latin America, which recovered from the ''tequila effect''triggered by the late 1994 crash of the Mexican peso, growth in1996 amounted to a modest 3.3 percent. But production is expectedto rise in 1997.Recovery in Argentina - the country hardest hit by the tequilaeffect - and Mexico, and strong steady growth in Chile contributedto the overall recuperation of the region.Many Latin American countries are facing serious politicialdilemmas due to the need to simultaneously achieve growth andprice stability. UNCTAD points out that getting inflation undercontrol largely depended on stabilisation of the nominal exchangerate, while growth, even the most modest, was often linked to anincrease in a country's current accounts deficit.Although Asia registered the highest growth rate - 6.9 percent -of any region, expansion was reduced by a weakening of exports,says the report, which did not mention recent monetaryfluctuations in several countries in the area.UNCTAD predicts few changes for the region this year, but warnsthat restrictive measures designed to safeguard the exteriorequilibrium in several countries has introduced uncertainty in theshort-term regional outlook. The report says that overall, manydeveloping nations enjoyed improved economic results but it addsthat it is still unclear as to whether growth will be more steadyin the future.Referring to the possibility of a repeat of the Mexican crisis,UCTAD cautions that vulnerability to fluctuations in capital flowsremains high in a number of countries with large internaldeficits.With respect to inequalities between countries and withindeveloping nations, the study says that the difference between theGross Domestic Product (GDP) of the wealthiest 20 percent of theworld population, and that of the poorest 20 percent, doubled inthe years 1970-1990. While the rich have prospered everywhere, thepoor and middle class in both developing and industrialised haveseen their share of the pie diminish, says UNCTAD.The U.N. body adds that finances have gained ground on industryand rentiers on investors. In some developing countries, theinterest payments on the foreign debt eats is equivalent to 15percent of GDP.The portion of revenues going to remuneration of capitalincreased more than the share which went to jobs, employment andincome insecurity are growing, and the gap between wages ofskilled and unskilled labour is widening.UNCTAD says there is no economic law establishing thatdeveloping economies will catch up to developed countries in termsof income simply by opening up.Increased competition does not automatically translate intofaster growth and development, nor do growth and developmentspontaneously reduce inequality, the study maintains. The U.N.agency recommends a carefully programmed liberalisation of tradewith a view to integration into the global economy, with theprocess adjusted to the economic strength of the country inquestion and its institutions. (END/IPS/TRA-SO/PC/DG/SW/97)Origin: ROMAWAS/DEVELOPMENT/----------------------------------Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 17:28:31 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: SeneGambian AffairsMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970920162831.006f2828@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Tony wrote:> " The problem is most of The Gambians I know do not really like people>from Senegal. I could remember The African Nation Cup footbal>tournnament orgainized in Egypt (1986)?, 99% of the Gambian population>was very happy when Senegal was eliminated by Cote D'Ivoire (Ivory>Coast)."> If any exists, why do the Gambians grudge the Senegalese or vice versa.>As pointed out the ethnic and blood ties between the countries is very>strong and as a result should really bring closer relationship among>SeneGambians.TONY!"Senegambia" was existing fine and it's people co-existing fine too untilafter the 1981 abortive coup when the second "Senegambia" (the "formal"confederation) was forced unto the people just for political gain. This iswhen Gambians started not being able to stand the Senegalese. But who is toblame Dakar. There was no referendum or anything of that sort... only MPsdecided our destiny overnight and today, this is what we areseeing...GRUDGE. Sorry for not being very elaborate...sort of time but Ihope this has provided an answer to your question.Regards,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Sat, 20 Sep 1997 17:57:27 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Casamance: More ViolenceMessage-ID: < 01BCC5F6.5AEC6600@ddap.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCC5F6.5AF58DC0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCC5F6.5AF58DC0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableOkay,maybe an outright INDEPENDENCE is too huge for Mr.Abdou Joof to =handle,but what about AN AUTONOMY within a Confederation,because this =senseless spill of the Senegambian blood cannot go on Ad Infinitum (for =ever)! Why is it that black leaders so incredibly lack =courage,creativity and vision without which good governance is almost =impossible?!Regards Basss!=20-----Original Message-----From: ASJanneh@aol.com [SMTP: ASJanneh@aol.com Sent: 18 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 05:42 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Casamance: More ViolenceGambia-l:More violence at home, SeneGambia, that is!Amadou------------------------------Date: Sun, 21 Sep 1997 02:23:45 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fyiMessage-ID: < 9709210623.AA28076@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitI hope they will return the funds deposited by other African leaders as agood gesture. The west should tell these tyrants that their institutionscould no longer serve as sanctuary while citizens from the so called"looted" countries live from aid to donations.I just couldn't understand how and why any country can survive frombegging other countries. Its hard to believe that after 30 years ofindependence, African countries can live from one humanitarian handout tothe other. When will there be a meaningful change or development? Is thereany hope for this generation and their offsprings? Will there ever be anend to these kinds of human sufferings? If you ever lived such a life, howwould you imagine the end result of your life? Is this how Africa'ssovereignty was meant to be?Like Bob Marley said, "This is a real sad situation."Regards,Moe S. Jallow=======================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 86************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

