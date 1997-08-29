|
Date: Sun, 07 Sep 1997 17:26:15 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: SAHEL
Dr. Jeng!
THANKS FOR THE CORRECTION. AM SURE MANY WERE BEGINNING TO GET CONFUSED.
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
-----------------------------------
At 17:17 06/09/97 +0000, you wrote:
>Mr. Ghanim,
>
>A point of correction! Mr. Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State for
>Agriculture. He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of State for
>Agriculture. The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr. Musa Mbenga.
>
>This is for the information of all those who have read Mr. Ghanim's piece
>on the CILLS summit.
>
>Dr. Jeng
Date: Sun, 7 Sep 1997 19:27:02 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU'" <GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU>
Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA
Message-ID: <01BCBBC4.A9DDC9C0@ddbm.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Heidi,
Gor-Jiggen ,as you may already know ,is a compound noun that literally =
means Man-Woman,referring to a person who has male physical features but =
behaves ,reacts,dresses and feels or pretends to feel like a woman.
We sometimes loosely use this same word on a person who even though is a =
man but due Hormonal imbalance(has more female hormone)becomes a little =
bit feminine(effeminate) in his features eg. face,voice,bottom etc.This =
type,like in all societies,is common in the Gambia.
As for the first type that dresses like and tends to have only women =
friends, that is much more common in Senegal than Gambia.They are =
neither ethnic specific nor have they a cultural function that remotely =
resembles the role played by the Kanyelengoes in the Gambia(The cultural =
role of the Kanyelengoes is to perform Rituals for women having problems =
getting pregnant after marriage or pray for Twins so that the Gods would =
not take away one of them that they may consider as an unnecessary =
duplication).And even though I have not done any research on this =
phenomenon,I would like to posit nonetheless that most of the young men =
who adopt such a lifestyle are driven to it by the failure of their =
bringing up or family environment to sufficiently inculcate the Gender =
Roles and Expectations that are so unambiguously clear-cut in the =
African Pedagogy.=20
Yes,most of these Gor-Jiggens in Senegal belatedly learn their gender =
roles and eventually get married to 'lower class' women or outsiders and =
have families.And the few that are either impotent or fail to recover =
from the confusion as to their sexuality spend the rest of their lives =
either as masters of ceremonies or clowns or match makers(metlangoes) or =
all of them.
Regards Bassss!
Date: Sun, 7 Sep 1997 23:17:38 -0400 (EDT)
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Collapsed Building
In a message dated 97-09-05 17:55:53 EDT, SANG1220@aol.com writes:
<< I seriously urge that all blue print materils be thoroughly examined
and the supporting cast be made to answer questions concerning the quality
of >>
Dear G L,
I have follow the collapsegate story for a while, some of us have come up
with different annalysis as to the cause of this accident. Some of us have
gone defensive of ( amadou samba) and others offensive.
However we need to also question the role played by the department of
building control in approving this building. Did the dept or DOES IT AT ALL
REVIEW THE BLUE PRINTS FOR THESE BUILDINGS.
Also I uderstand the way mr samba handles his cement tend to compromise on
the quality and the strength of the original cement composition.
Also were was the archcitects and the engineers of the construction company.
Is this accident showing some kind of professional incompetence or is it
ignorance of the gambians in regard to safety measures and planning.
This accident should be an awakening call to the professionals in the field
of building and the importers of building materails and the government to
make sure that proper procedures are used by all those involve in this field.
May the blessing of ALLAH, be on the dead and my sorrow and saddness go to
all the families that lost a person.
MOMODOU JAGANA
---------------------
Forwarded message:
From: SANG1220@aol.com
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
To: GAMBIA-L@, gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues
Mailing List), @
Date: 97-09-05 17:55:53 EDT
Latir,
Your account givem on 8/29/97 on the collapsed building, makes me to ask some
questions+ raise some concerns. First, the collapsed building, we were told
that perhaps the cause was thunderbolt and lightning; well for that to
happened the structural material must have flaws i.e either the material call
for in the blue pint was not followed to specification or it was
adulterated. Besides being an astute businessman, I understand Mr. Samba is
also a lawyer. This being the case, I would assume that he has a supporting
cast of architechs and engineers drawing up plans for his projects. I would
urge that he call them to "the carpet" and demand some answers or better yet
replace them; save himself a lot of grief. However lets wait and see what the
investigation reveals.
Second, latir you mention that a disaster ocuured last year at the site of
arch 22, the investigation in that debacle should have included the following
1. compression test on the concrete,2. report on the foundation and 3.packing
test to ensure that the ground can withstand the weight.It is very odd to
build an arch and cars are forbidden to drive "thru" it . If the vibrations
from cars can cause damage to the arch, then we need to take a serius look at
the kind of concrete specified on the blue print. I was also made aware that
10 million dalasies was the price tag for the arch. I wonder who or what
we're trying to appease? That money could have been better spent improving
the quality of life for the Gambian peaple or better yet build more high
schools to accommodate the growing population of high school age children who
find themselves displaced. In both these cases, a behavioural pattern is
forming I seriously urge that all blue print materils be thoroughly examined
and the supporting cast be made to answer questions concerning the quality of
their work.Please supply us with more info as the investigation proceeds.
Thanks.
Daddy Sang
Date: Sun, 7 Sep 1997 23:12:39 +0100
From: "<PMJ@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Collapsed Building
Message-ID: <B0000005897@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Hi Jabou,
If the foundation was found to have caved in quite a bit as you
reported..then that raises some salient points...but requires further
clarification..what was cavng..the foudation walls or vertical members or
the footings or gground beams or the horizontal members..this is critical
i. This means that there was a load transference failure..if the vertical
members were bending or bent..then there was a verticality problem..i.e.
the foundation columns or piers ??? were not very vertical and the load
transfer was tangential..not all the load was transferred to the footings
for distribution
or
ii if the footings or ground beams were bending, then there were simply
overloaded and were not effectively spreading the load
this would definitely imply a design failure as it is quite unlikely that
the builder would not deviate from the design but..even though I am not
insinuating that the report is inaccurate..i will note that in the case of
differential settling..it is very rare for this to be evenly spread..there
failure will not be uniform..in my hypothesis earlier..I put it that the
nature of the collapse would imply that the key structural elements gave
way almost simultaneously...this is what I have garnered so far from
reports, i have yet to hear of any of the key structures standing, that
would have happened where some of the foundation fails under severe loading
and some still holding, then sections would have sagged or
failed..something like that
comments invited
pmj
p.s. these comments are purely hypothetical
----------
> From: Gunjur@AOL.COM
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Collapsed Building
> Date: Saturday, September 06, 1997 9:31 PM
>
> Concerning the collapsed building, l feel compelled to mention something
that
> l was told over the week-end. It seems that upon examining the ruins of
the
> building, it was found that the foundation had caved in quite a bit below
> ground. Does anyoneone out there have any opinions on this?
>
> Jabou Joh
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 13:04:31 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Mobutu Dies In Exile In Morocco
Message-ID: <199709081105.NAA16162@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Mobutu dies in exile in Morocco
RABAT, Morocco (CNN) -- Mobutu Sese Seko, who held an iron grip on
Zaire during his more than three decades in power, died Sunday, less
than four months after he was forced into exile. He was 66.
The former president of what is now called the Democratic Republic of
Congo died at about 9:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) at a military hospital in the
Moroccan capital of Rabat, according to a report from the Moroccan
news agency MAP. He had been hospitalized there since early July.
Hospital workers, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the
report of Mobutu's death to The Associated Press.
The cause of death was described as a "long illness." Mobutu had
reportedly been suffering from advanced prostate cancer and had
traveled to Europe for medical treatment during the last year of his
rule.
Mobutu fled from what was then called Zaire in May after forces led by
rebel leader Laurent Kabila marched from strongholds in the eastern
part of the central African nation to the outskirts of the capital,
Kinshasa -- meeting surprisingly little resistance from Mobutu's
collapsing army.
After seizing control from Mobutu, Kabila discarded the name Zaire,
which Mobutu had adopted in 1971 in a drive to Africanize the country
and replace names from its Belgian colonial period.
Mobutu seized power in 1965
In Congo, there was no immediate mention of Mobutu's death on radio or
television.
The man who would one day become his young country's dominant
political force was born Joseph Desire Mobutu on October 14, 1930, in
what was then known as the Belgian Congo. In later years, he would
Africanize his name to Mobutu Sese Seko.
After the vast colony with significant mineral wealth gained
independence in 1960, Mobutu, a journalist by training, was named army
chief of staff and later commander-in-chief.
In 1965, Mobutu seized power with the backing of the military and
tacit support of Western countries, who saw him as a bulwark against
communist expansion in Africa. He established a one-party state,
banning all other political organizations but his own.
Over the next three decades, Mobutu led one of the most enduring
regimes in Africa -- and, said his critics, one of the most
dictatorial and corrupt.
Despite the country's obvious natural resources, including copper,
gold and diamonds, much of Zaire's population continued to sink
further into poverty. But Mobutu, known for his trademark leopard-skin
hat, amassed a personal fortune estimated to be as much as $5 billion,
with homes in Switzerland and France.
Mobutu also pursued a policy of "Zairianization," a nationalistic
attempt to expunge remnants of colonialism. In addition to changing
the names of the country and many of its cities, major industries were
nationalized. And emulating Mobutu, government workers and ministers
had to wear Mao-style jackets and drop their Western names.
West dropped Mobutu after Cold War
However, as the Cold War waned in the early 1990s, so too did Western
support for Mobutu, especially in light of allegations of human rights
abuses and rampant corruption. Belgium, France and the United States
all suspended military and financial assistance to the regime,
undermining Mobutu's grip on power.
As the economic and political situation worsened, Kabila, a long-time
rival of Mobutu's and now president of Congo, began a military drive
from eastern Zaire in October 1996 to depose him. As the rebels
advanced, Mobutu -- who had been out of the country receiving medical
treatment -- returned to Zaire, vowing to crush the rebellion.
But by May, with his regime in shambles, Mobutu fled, first to Togo
and then to Morocco. He had reportedly requested permission to travel
to France for medical treatment, but the French government refused.
A diplomatic source told Reuters that Mobutu, a Roman Catholic, would
be buried in Rabat's Christian cemetery. But a family member, speaking
in Kinshasa on condition of anonymity, said Mobutu had requested that
his body be cremated and his ashes scattered over the land he once
ruled.
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 8:54:19 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: confirmation
Thanks Basss and Anthony Loum for the addition=2E
Sincerely what can we do without our sister's help and support=2E? Not =20
much!!
What I originally suggested still stands A women's committee to help =20
organize the sisters and maybe have a club to help each other learn how =20
to use the internet free and easy as a start=2E When we can get more of the=
=20
sisters to be comfortable with the cyberspace then we would have =20
contributed more to our society than you can imagine =2E When you teach a =20=
=20
woman she also teaches her children and all her family but the men tend =20
to keep it to themselves=2E This is one of the reasons why we encourage our=
=20
sisters to come to the masjids (mosques) =2E The prayer hall is usually =20
full when the women are around because their husbands , children and =20
friends are also around to make the Sunday schools lively=2E
Hope we expand to get more of our daughters and wives learn the internet =20
=2E
peace
Habib
=20
monopoly(Africa is also notorious for it) and Habib is also right in =20
saying
even if there was one,the way to go about fighting it is
Not to declare a blanket war on men,as its the case in most gender =20
struggles
in the West=2EBecause even though very many African men unknowingly benefit
from the second Class Status of their womenfolk,it
does not and cannot follow from that that most African men are =20
ideologically
opposed to the development of the black Woman as a full and free human =20
being=2E
I believe,with time,Amy would realise that even though the founding =20
fathers
of Gambia-l are all men except one,Sarian,it is totally unfair to assume =20
that
the demographics of the people in control of this forum
is nothing but a reflection of real life back home=2EMaybe she has not yet
heard of the GambiaNet or the Education Committee some of whose members =20
are
very smart women like Andrea,Ndey Kumba,Isatou Secka,Ndey Marie
Njie=2EAs for Sarian,she is one of the managers=2ESo,unless Amy's questions=
=20
are
just meant to seek information about how this place is run,I would then =20
have
to say that she is pointing her accusing fingers in the wrong
direction! Because most men here on this forum are not only well informed =20=
=20
and
sensitive to the plight of Gambian Women,but they are also dedicated to
participate in the fight to end her second class citizen
status=2ESo,please keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
**************************************
National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
Thanks Dr=2E Jeng for the update and we kindly ask you if you do not mind =20=
=20
to keep us posted on the very important drought matter facing the region=2E=
=20
Keep up your good job down there=2E
Habib
Sent by narb@commit=2Egm (National Agricultural Research Board)
via Commit
Mr=2E Ghanim,
A point of correction! Mr=2E Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State =20
for
Agriculture=2E He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of State for
Agriculture=2E The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr=2E Musa Mbenga=2E
This is for the information of all those who have read Mr=2E Ghanim's piece
on the CILLS summit=2E
Dr=2E Jeng
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 9:15:10 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: SAHEL
Thanks again
Habib
Habib
-----Original Message-----
Dr=2E Jeng!
THANKS FOR THE CORRECTION=2E AM SURE MANY WERE BEGINNING TO GET CONFUSED=2E
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
-----------------------------------
At 17:17 06/09/97 +0000, you wrote:
>Mr=2E Ghanim,
>
>A point of correction! Mr=2E Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State =20=
=20
for
>Agriculture=2E He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of State =20
for
>Agriculture=2E The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr=2E Musa Mbenga=2E
>
>This is for the information of all those who have read Mr=2E Ghanim's =20
piece
>on the CILLS summit=2E
>
>Dr=2E Jeng
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 9:37:12 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA
Bassss
You definitely educated me on this subject=2E Is Heidi writing a book on =20
this matter =2E I understand there is a book by Geoffrey Gorer called =20
AFRICA DANCES =2E If you can get a hold of it you will have a detailed =20
version of the Kanyelengoes in the Foni and Casamance regions=2E
Heidi if you are writing a novel please try to give some of the proceeds =20
to the GambiaL or the people who helped you put it together and try to =20
portray it as fairly as possible=2E
Alex Haley promised us a lot when he wrote ROOTS but hardly delivered =20
anything financial =2E We give him credit for literally putting Gambia on =20=
=20
the world 's known countries and with the African American communities=2E I=
=20
remember all of us at 16 th in DC sat with him ( Omar Sey ,Buck-Dr Nyang =20
and the Sallahs and many others in those days of Malcom X park ) at the =20
Diplomat and Envoy towers=2E
He even had some in the group edit some chapters =2E
May his soul rest in peace
Habib
Heidi,
Gor-Jiggen ,as you may already know ,is a compound noun that literally =20
means
Man-Woman,referring to a person who has male physical features but =20
behaves
,reacts,dresses and feels or pretends to feel like a woman=2E
We sometimes loosely use this same word on a person who even though is a =20
man
but due Hormonal imbalance(has more female hormone)becomes a little bit
feminine(effeminate) in his features eg=2E face,voice,bottom etc=2EThis
type,like in all societies,is common in the Gambia=2E
As for the first type that dresses like and tends to have only women =20
friends,
that is much more common in Senegal than Gambia=2EThey are neither ethnic
specific nor have they a cultural function that remotely
resembles the role played by the Kanyelengoes in the Gambia(The cultural =20
role
of the Kanyelengoes is to perform Rituals for women having problems =20
getting
pregnant after marriage or pray for Twins so that the Gods would
not take away one of them that they may consider as an unnecessary
duplication)=2EAnd even though I have not done any research on this
phenomenon,I would like to posit nonetheless that most of the young men
who adopt such a lifestyle are driven to it by the failure of their =20
bringing
up or family environment to sufficiently inculcate the Gender Roles and
Expectations that are so unambiguously clear-cut in the African Pedagogy=2E=
=20
Yes,most of these Gor-Jiggens in Senegal belatedly learn their gender =20
roles
and eventually get married to 'lower class' women or outsiders and have
families=2EAnd the few that are either impotent or fail to recover
from the confusion as to their sexuality spend the rest of their lives =20
either
as masters of ceremonies or clowns or match makers(metlangoes) or all of =20
them=2E
Regards Bassss!
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 15:24:43 +0100 (BST)
From: J GAYE <J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA
On Mon, 8 Sep 1997 hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:
> Bassss
> You definitely educated me on this subject. Is Heidi writing a book on
> this matter . I understand there is a book by Geoffrey Gorer called
> AFRICA DANCES . If you can get a hold of it you will have a detailed
> version of the Kanyelengoes in the Foni and Casamance regions.
> Heidi if you are writing a novel please try to give some of the proceeds
> to the GambiaL or the people who helped you put it together and try to
> portray it as fairly as possible.
> Alex Haley promised us a lot when he wrote ROOTS but hardly delivered
> anything financial . We give him credit for literally putting Gambia on
> the world 's known countries and with the African American communities. I
> remember all of us at 16 th in DC sat with him ( Omar Sey ,Buck-Dr Nyang
> and the Sallahs and many others in those days of Malcom X park ) at the
> Diplomat and Envoy towers.
> He even had some in the group edit some chapters .
> May his soul rest in peace
> Habib
> -----Original Message-----
> Heidi,
> Gor-Jiggen ,as you may already know ,is a compound noun that literally
> means
> Man-Woman,referring to a person who has male physical features but
> behaves
> ,reacts,dresses and feels or pretends to feel like a woman.
>
> We sometimes loosely use this same word on a person who even though is a
> man
> but due Hormonal imbalance(has more female hormone)becomes a little bit
> feminine(effeminate) in his features eg. face,voice,bottom etc.This
> type,like in all societies,is common in the Gambia.
>
> As for the first type that dresses like and tends to have only women
> friends,
> that is much more common in Senegal than Gambia.They are neither ethnic
> specific nor have they a cultural function that remotely
> resembles the role played by the Kanyelengoes in the Gambia(The cultural
> role
> of the Kanyelengoes is to perform Rituals for women having problems
> getting
> pregnant after marriage or pray for Twins so that the Gods would
> not take away one of them that they may consider as an unnecessary
> duplication).And even though I have not done any research on this
> phenomenon,I would like to posit nonetheless that most of the young men
> who adopt such a lifestyle are driven to it by the failure of their
> bringing
> up or family environment to sufficiently inculcate the Gender Roles and
> Expectations that are so unambiguously clear-cut in the African Pedagogy.
>
>
> Yes,most of these Gor-Jiggens in Senegal belatedly learn their gender
> roles
> and eventually get married to 'lower class' women or outsiders and have
> families.And the few that are either impotent or fail to recover
> from the confusion as to their sexuality spend the rest of their lives
> either
> as masters of ceremonies or clowns or match makers(metlangoes) or all of
> them.
>
> Regards Bassss!
>
>
>
>
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 16:37:29 GMT+1
From: "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA
Habib,
> Bassss
> You definitely educated me on this subject.
Basss gave a very interesting presentation of the various meanings of
gor-jiggen in the Senegambia.
Is Heidi writing a book on
> this matter . I understand there is a book by Geoffrey Gorer called
> AFRICA DANCES . If you can get a hold of it you will have a detailed
> version of the Kanyelengoes in the Foni and Casamance regions.
Thanks for the reference, I am sure it will be helpful in my research
> Heidi if you are writing a novel please try to give some of the proceeds
> to the GambiaL or the people who helped you put it together and try to
> portray it as fairly as possible.
I am writing a Ph.D about family planning in urban areas in the
Gambia. I presented myself and my project to members of the list when
I became a member, and will not bore everybody by repeating it.
I consider all attempts to increase family size or child survival as
part of family planning (as well as trying to reduce it, child
fostering and flow of money between family units). Kanyaleng
membership is thus one of these ways to try to increase fertility or
chances that a child may survive. My writings about Kanyalengs are
primarily based on studies of one group of Kanyalengs in Bakau, and
is thus representing an urban kind of Kanyaleng, which as far as I
have undrestood more resembles Kanyalengs in Dakar, than the
Foni/Cassamance type.
My interests in gor-jiggen is of a different, more theoretical
type, because it helps to explore limits of gender categories. In
The Gambia I came across a woman people talked about as gor-jiggen (different
from the Senegalese more transvestite/transsexual-like men(?)) and I tried
to figure out what were the aspects of maleness in her behaviour.
Apart from wearing throusers, smoking, walking about, staying
unmarried etc., I believe her autonomy and refusal to conform to
female tasks made people talk about her in that way.
> Alex Haley promised us a lot when he wrote ROOTS but hardly delivered
> anything financial .
I am afraid that nobody will gain much financially from this project.
What is between me and those who help me, is not a public matter.
Only fools display their generousity publicly.
I appreciate if somebody wants to read chapters of my thesis to help me/or make sure
that it is sober enough....., but I have nothing financial to
"deliver" for the job, only gratitude.
Regards
Heidi Skramstad
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 15:36:59 +0100 (BST)
From: J GAYE <J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: SINGING OFF!
It's indeed been a pleasure associating with such a broad spectrum of
Gambian intelectuals and other associates. The forum makes very
interesting discussions and they have helped to keep us in touch with
events back home.
Time has come for me to say good bye after completing my programme of
study. I am leaving for the motherland and I hope to see some of you back
or associate with you in whatever capacity in the future.
I would be working at the Ministry of Education, with Nyakassi, and would
be very please to contribute in any way possible to the projects of this
forum, notably the education project.
Once again, I thank you all. God bless you all!
BYE!
Jawara Gaye
Date: Mon, 08 Sep 1997 11:11:26 -0700
From: Lamin Camara <masada@octonline.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Trying to locate a relative!
--------------9ECFDDF16DBC58A3F99729F0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Greetings Gambia-l:
I am trying to locate a relative of mine, by the name of Mamina Sonko.
He lives somewhere in North Carolina. By chance, does anyone know him?
If anyone does, I will greatly appreciate it if you could please inform
him; I would like to get in touch.... My residential telephone number
is: (416)244-5585; res. fax: (416)244-0875.
Thanks in advance,
Lamin Camara (Toronto)
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 11:43:22 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA
Gambia-l:
Why should any one expect payment for providing basic information to a
colleague engaged in dissertation research?
Amadou Scattred Janneh
Date: Mon, 08 Sep 1997 11:49:19 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SAHEL
Sent by narb@commit.gm (National Agricultural Research Board)
> via Commit
>
> Mr. Ghanim,
>
> A point of correction! Mr. Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State
> for Agriculture. He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of
> State for Agriculture. The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr.
> Musa Mbenga.
>
> This is for the information of all those who have read Mr. Ghanim's
> piece on the CILLS summit.
>
> Dr. Jeng
Abdou Gibba wrote:
>
> Dr. Jeng!
>
> THANKS FOR THE CORRECTION. AM SURE MANY WERE BEGINNING TO GET
> CONFUSED.
I should apologize to Mr. Ghanim and all for I was the one who posted
the original message naming Mr. Kinteh as Secretary of State. This was
based on the report I read from PANA that reads as follows:
"At that summit, the Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, will assume the
chairmanship of the organisation for the next three years while the
country's Secretary of State for Agriculture, Sambou Kinteh, takes over
as Cilss Coordinator minister."
Peace.
Latir Gheran
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 11:41:56 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: heidis@amadeus.cmi.no, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA
Heidi
You honesty really is worth a million=2E
Thanks for this kind of research which is educational and beneficial to =20
the society as a whole=2E I appreciate the fact that you are writing your =20=
=20
thesis on this subject=2E There is need for more documentaries like this( =20=
=20
even though we may not like some of the contents) example -History of the =20=
=20
Gambia by Justice J M Gray-)
Although you may not want to bring it up in GambiaL you can contact some =20
of us interested to learn more or even help in editing=2E]
I agree Alex Haley was too quick to promise financially but could not or =20
would not even build the mosque he originally promised ( I think his =20
brother George the lawyer did it afterwards- correct me if I am wrong =20
anyone!! )
Heidi do not forget to take pictures =2E One picture is worth one thousand=20=
=20
words=2E
Habib
=20
--
Habib,
> Bassss
> You definitely educated me on this subject=2E
Basss gave a very interesting presentation of the various meanings of
gor-jiggen in the Senegambia=2E
Is Heidi writing a book on
> this matter =2E I understand there is a book by Geoffrey Gorer called
> AFRICA DANCES =2E If you can get a hold of it you will have a detailed
> version of the Kanyelengoes in the Foni and Casamance regions=2E
Thanks for the reference, I am sure it will be helpful in my research
> Heidi if you are writing a novel please try to give some of the =20
proceeds
> to the GambiaL or the people who helped you put it together and try to =20
=20
> portray it as fairly as possible=2E
I am writing a Ph=2ED about family planning in urban areas in the
Gambia=2E I presented myself and my project to members of the list when
I became a member, and will not bore everybody by repeating it=2E
I consider all attempts to increase family size or child survival as
part of family planning (as well as trying to reduce it, child
fostering and flow of money between family units)=2E Kanyaleng
membership is thus one of these ways to try to increase fertility or
chances that a child may survive=2E My writings about Kanyalengs are
primarily based on studies of one group of Kanyalengs in Bakau, and
is thus representing an urban kind of Kanyaleng, which as far as I
have undrestood more resembles Kanyalengs in Dakar, than the
Foni/Cassamance type=2E
My interests in gor-jiggen is of a different, more theoretical
type, because it helps to explore limits of gender categories=2E In
The Gambia I came across a woman people talked about as gor-jiggen
(different
from the Senegalese more transvestite/transsexual-like men(?)) and I =20
tried
to figure out what were the aspects of maleness in her behaviour=2E
Apart from wearing throusers, smoking, walking about, staying
unmarried etc=2E, I believe her autonomy and refusal to conform to
female tasks made people talk about her in that way=2E
> Alex Haley promised us a lot when he wrote ROOTS but hardly delivered =20
=20
> anything financial =2E
I am afraid that nobody will gain much financially from this project=2E
What is between me and those who help me, is not a public matter=2E
Only fools display their generousity publicly=2E
I appreciate if somebody wants to read chapters of my thesis to help =20
me/or
make sure
that it is sober enough=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E, but I have nothing financial to
"deliver" for the job, only gratitude=2E
Regards
Heidi Skramstad
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 12:03:53 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: ASJanneh@aol.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA
ASJanneh
Because it was promised (unsolicited) for the time and efforts put in by =20
the then poor working Gambian students who met to drink Atayah and the =20
idea was to make it a best seller (which happened anyway)
Unlike Heidi ,whom I replied later after she clarified her position, who =20
is a plain researcher, I agree no one should but people usually pay to do =20=
=20
research (TIME) not the subject and the use of the GambiaL medium which =20
will definitely contribute to her successful completion of the paper=2E
We wish her well and will help free provided it does not consume much =20
time =2E
Habib
Gambia-l:
Why should any one expect payment for providing basic information to a
colleague engaged in dissertation research?
Amadou Scattred Janneh
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 12:07:07 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: latir@earthlink.net, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: SAHEL
Latir
I was just transmitting a PANA report=2E
Thanks for the correction =2E
Habib
Sent by narb@commit=2Egm (National Agricultural Research Board)
> via Commit
>
> Mr=2E Ghanim,
>
> A point of correction! Mr=2E Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State
> for Agriculture=2E He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of
> State for Agriculture=2E The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr=2E
> Musa Mbenga=2E
>
> This is for the information of all those who have read Mr=2E Ghanim's
> piece on the CILLS summit=2E
>
> Dr=2E Jeng
Abdou Gibba wrote:
>
> Dr=2E Jeng!
>
> THANKS FOR THE CORRECTION=2E AM SURE MANY WERE BEGINNING TO GET
> CONFUSED=2E
I should apologize to Mr=2E Ghanim and all for I was the one who posted
the original message naming Mr=2E Kinteh as Secretary of State=2E This was
based on the report I read from PANA that reads as follows:
"At that summit, the Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, will assume the
chairmanship of the organisation for the next three years while the
country's Secretary of State for Agriculture, Sambou Kinteh, takes over
as Cilss Coordinator minister=2E"
Peace=2E
Latir Gheran
Date: Mon, 08 Sep 1997 12:20:43 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Gambia in the News (Digest)
The Associated Press reported that James Island was listed by the World
Monuments Watch as one of the "100 Most Endangered Sites"
**************************
Reuters reports that the Gambia government "criticised members of the
Ahmadiyya Moslem sect on Sunday, accusing them of causing public
confusion and panic by leaving the country abruptly last week."
According to the Reuters report, the departure follows repeated
criticism from the Imam of the State House mosque who "dismissed them as
unbelievers."
The 100+ members who left were mostly Pakistani but the Gambian
Ahmadiyya Moslem sect community numbered "more than 30,000 followers,
ran two hospitals, one clinic and three secondary schools. The
hospitals closed after the departures."
*************************
Kyodo reports that while "Iceland, Kyrgyzstan and three more national
Olympic committees plan to attend next year's Nagano [Winter]
Olympics," countries "such as Laos, El Salvador, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau
and Cameroon" may follow the lead of Cambodia who "withdrew its pledge
[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its athletes can
fulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to be
contested."
Latir Gheran
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 20:03:34 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)
The Gambia Government should have,given the enormous contributions the =
Ahmadiyas have been making healthwise and educationally,told the Imam of =
the State House Mosque to STOP propagating Religious Intolerance! Gambia =
is supposed to be a Secular Democracy and not a breeding ground for =
persecution of the Religious Minorities.So,maybe the Government should =
issue a public apology to the Ahmadyas and beg them to come back and at =
the same time tell the Imam to Desist from propagating bigotry.FaFa =
Jawara never delivered for the Gambian people anything worth =
mentioning,but it has to be said that he never allowed anybody to be =
terrorised because of his or her belief,and I believe Mr.Jammeh will be =
well advised to emulate that tiny but still very invaluable example!
Regards Basss!=20
-----Original Message-----
From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP:latir@earthlink.net]
Sent: 06 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 07:21 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Gambia in the News (Digest)
The Associated Press reported that James Island was listed by the World
Monuments Watch as one of the "100 Most Endangered Sites"
**************************
Reuters reports that the Gambia government "criticised members of the
Ahmadiyya Moslem sect on Sunday, accusing them of causing public
confusion and panic by leaving the country abruptly last week."
According to the Reuters report, the departure follows repeated
criticism from the Imam of the State House mosque who "dismissed them as
unbelievers."
The 100+ members who left were mostly Pakistani but the Gambian
Ahmadiyya Moslem sect community numbered "more than 30,000 followers,
ran two hospitals, one clinic and three secondary schools. The
hospitals closed after the departures."
*************************
Kyodo reports that while "Iceland, Kyrgyzstan and three more national
Olympic committees plan to attend next year's Nagano [Winter]
Olympics," countries "such as Laos, El Salvador, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau
and Cameroon" may follow the lead of Cambodia who "withdrew its pledge
[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its athletes can
fulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to be
contested."
Latir Gheran
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 13:23:17 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)
Basss,
Agreed=2E The State house should not have a church or a mosque=2E Church an=
d =20
state must be separated to avoid problems like this=2E
Apart from that our religion ISLAM clearly states " LA Ikraha feedeen - =20
there is no compulsion in religion " the Quadianis
Even if they are non believers as he claims, it is up to them to decide =20
not the official state house Imam=2E As a regular and peace loving muslim =20=
=20
and Gambian I think they should have been left alone but we just teach =20
the differences and let people choose =2E What about Bahai?? Hindus?? Or =20
even local Jalangs??
Please let us not interfere in the religious beliefs of anyone=2E Period
This is not what Islam preaches!! Basss rightly says it -TOLERANCE , =20
tolerance , tolerance !!!
Ps what will happen to the schools and hospitals??
--
The Gambia Government should have,given the enormous contributions the
Ahmadiyas have been making healthwise and educationally,told the Imam of =20
the
State House Mosque to STOP propagating Religious Intolerance! Gambia
is supposed to be a Secular Democracy and not a breeding ground for
persecution of the Religious Minorities=2ESo,maybe the Government should =20
issue
a public apology to the Ahmadyas and beg them to come back and at
the same time tell the Imam to Desist from propagating bigotry=2EFaFa =20
Jawara
never delivered for the Gambian people anything worth mentioning,but it =20
has
to be said that he never allowed anybody to be
terrorised because of his or her belief,and I believe Mr=2EJammeh will be =20=
=20
well
advised to emulate that tiny but still very invaluable example!
Regards Basss!
-----Original Message-----
From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP:latir@earthlink=2Enet]
Sent: 06 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 07:21 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Gambia in the News (Digest)
The Associated Press reported that James Island was listed by the World
Monuments Watch as one of the "100 Most Endangered Sites"
**************************
Reuters reports that the Gambia government "criticised members of the
Ahmadiyya Moslem sect on Sunday, accusing them of causing public
confusion and panic by leaving the country abruptly last week=2E"
According to the Reuters report, the departure follows repeated
criticism from the Imam of the State House mosque who "dismissed them as
unbelievers=2E"
The 100+ members who left were mostly Pakistani but the Gambian
Ahmadiyya Moslem sect community numbered "more than 30,000 followers,
ran two hospitals, one clinic and three secondary schools=2E The
hospitals closed after the departures=2E"
*************************
Kyodo reports that while "Iceland, Kyrgyzstan and three more national
Olympic committees plan to attend next year's Nagano [Winter]
Olympics," countries "such as Laos, El Salvador, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau
and Cameroon" may follow the lead of Cambodia who "withdrew its pledge
[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its athletes can
fulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to be
contested=2E"
Latir Gheran
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 20:20:04 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: SINGING OFF!
Mr.Gaye!
Have a wonderful trip back home, and try to Re-Connect as soon as you =
have settled down.The more Gambia-L members we have back home,the =
better.I am sure the Education Committee would love to work with =
you.So,please, keep up the good work down there!
Regards Basss!
or associate with you in whatever capacity in the future.=20
I would be working at the Ministry of Education, with Nyakassi, and =
would=20
be very please to contribute in any way possible to the projects of this =
forum, notably the education project.
Once again, I thank you all. God bless you all!
BYE!
Jawara Gaye
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 21:03:00 -0400 (EDT)
From: SANG1220@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: SANG1220@aol.com
Subject: Collapsed Building
Jabou, that was indeed a pertinent info, did they perform a soil compression
test? If they did then it should have been obvious that the ground could not
support the building. A soil test (if not yet done) should take place it will
help answer a lot of questions. If it turns out that the ground could not
support the building, then cement is not the problem. If a foundation goes,
the best of cement used will collasped forthwith.
Thanks
Daddy Sang
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 21:20:31 -0400 (EDT)
From: SANG1220@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: SANG1220@aol.com
Message-ID: <970908211720_33962677@emout07.mail.aol.com>
Bass, you hit it on the nail Gambia has always been a bastion of religiuos
tolerance and it should continue so. I too join you in imploring Jammeh to
put the breaks on that perhaps exhort the Imam to exercise some humility.
Thanks
Daddy Sang
Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 21:27:57 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: UN Council / Gambia
from Amadou
Salaam!
By Anthony Goodman =
=0D
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 8 (Reuter) - Bahrain, Brazil, Gabon and Gambia are e=
xpected to begin two-year terms on the Security Council from Jan. 1, 1998=
, diplomats said on Monday. =
=0D
They are either the unopposed or front-running candidates of their respec=
tive regional groups, making their election by the General Assembly virtu=
ally certain. =
=0D
Three countries -- Belarus, Macedonia and Slovenia -- are vying for a fif=
th council seat, reserved for a member of the East European group. =
=0D
This year's Assembly session opens on Sept. 16. Voting to choose new Secu=
rity Council members is expected to take place in late October. =
=0D
Brazil has served seven previous terms on the council, most recently in 1=
993-94. Gabon has been a council member only once before, in 1978-79. Nei=
ther Bahrain nor Gambia has previously had a council seat. =
=0D
The five countries leaving the 15-nation council at the end of this year =
are Chile, Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, Poland and South Korea. =
=0D
Five other non-permanent members of the council whose two-year terms expi=
re at the end of 1998 are Costa Rica, Japan, Kenya, Portugal and Sweden. =
=0D
The five permanent members, each with veto power, are the United States, =
Russia, Britain, China and France. =
=0D
Expansion of the Security Council, the U.N. body responsible for internat=
ional peace and security, will be among a number of reforms to be discuss=
ed at the forthcoming Assembly. =
=0D
Despite several years of discussion, agreement has proved elusive on how =
many new members should be added to the council; how many of them should =
be given permanent seats; and whether new permanent members should also h=
ave a veto. =
=0D
Many countries, including the United States, favor making Germany and Jap=
an permanent council members, in recognition of their economic standing, =
contributions to the U.N. budget and growing role in U.N. peacekeeping. =
=0D
There is wide, but not universal, agreement on adding a permanent seat ea=
ch for the developing states of Asia, Africa and Latin America, but not o=
n how those seats should be allotted. =
=0D
Options include providing a permanent seat for a single power in each reg=
ion or rotating the seats among several countries in each region. =
=0D
There is also no definitive agreement on how many non-permanent seats sho=
uld be added to the council. =
=0D
A number of U.N. members oppose making the council too large, saying this=
would reduce its effectiveness. =
=0D
The United States has said it favors a total of 20 or 21 members, meaning=
adding only five or six new seats to the present complement of 15. =
=0D
Any reform of the Security Council would involve amending the U.N. Charte=
r. That requires a two-thirds majority in the 185-member Assembly and rat=
ification by the parliaments or similar bodies of two-thirds of the U.N. =
membership, including the five current permanent members. =
=0D
A Charter amendment approved by the Assembly in December 1963 to increase=
the size of the Security Council from 11 members to 15 went into force i=
n August 1965. =
=0D
16:01 09-08-97
=0D
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11897.emout11.mail.aol.com.873768318--
Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 02:19:40 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: gastech survey (fwd)
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 02:09:20 -0700
From: latjor ndow <ndukuman@avana.net>
To: gndow@spelman.edu
Subject: gastech survey
Greetings:
I would greatly appreciate it if members of this list who are
involved in areas of science and technology could take a few
minutes of their time to respond to this survey. It will aid us
(GASTECH,INC) in fulfilling one of our objectives:
'to identify the various scientific and
technical disciplines Gambians are
involved in so as to have a better estimate of
their numbers for statistical and other
matters relevant to the progress and
development of Gambia.'
Please send your response to my address: gndow@spelman.edu
Thanking you in advance,
LatJor
============================
++++++++++++++++++++++
GASTECH,INC. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to:
1) act as a catalyst for the tranference of technology to The Gambia;
2) promote science education in The Gambia;
++++++++++++++++++++++
1. What sci/tech discipline(s) are you involved in?
2. What is your educational background?
3. If you are a student, what is your current classification?
4. If you are a working professional in your discipline, what is
your job title?
5. How many years have you been working in this area?
6. Do you have other sci/tech know-how not necessarily related to
your job/major?
7. Do you know of any other Gambians involved in sci/tech disciplines?
If yes, could you furnish us with their info/contact address/e-mail?
8. Please add any other info you deem relevant to our mission.
9. Would you be interested in joining our organization?
10. Again Thank You.
Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 08:45:09 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'Gambia-L'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Gambia at the winter Olympic - and a test
This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understand
this format, some or all of this message may not be legible.
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCBCFC.AFDA21A0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Friends, for a long time I have been without connection to the llist,
due to severe computor-problems, which are not totally restored. This =
is
a test if I=B4m on to the list again.
I=B4m glad to hear that the Gambian Olympic Comittee has "withdrew its
pledge[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its =
athletes
can fulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to be
contested."
When we got the news that they should participate I asked this list, if
there were any gambian, home or abroad, who could do this very specific
sports on a skilled level. Because just going to Japan is so expensive,
that I think the money was better spend on youth-sports-for
-all-programmes in The Gambia.=20
Well decided of the Gambia OL-committee, I think. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 11:18:46 +0200
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA
Message-ID: <199709090919.LAA14913@d1o2.telia.com>
Elakeh,
It was interesting and informative to read about gorr-jiggen. It seems
though that you have missed an aspect or two on the cultural role of the
Kanjelengo. You wrote:
>The cultural role of the Kanyelengoes is to perform Rituals for women
having problems getting pregnant >after marriage or pray for Twins so that
the Gods would not take away one of them that they may consider >as an
unnecessary duplication.
One important role is that of mothers who upon losing a succession of
children in very early age, assume the status of kanjelengo. The next
surviving child is then, as a consequence, given a "kanjeleng-specific"
middle name alluding to the mother's social character. (The middle names
usually dwarf the first name in popularity, in many cases).
Another interesting role is the "usurpation" of the lead role (song, dance,
discussions, etc) in almost all social activities where the women are
centrally involved. These are very common among the KARONINGKOLU.
Regards,
Momodou.
Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 06:29:02 -0400
From: SAMBA NJIE <snjie@gis.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: subscription
List managers,
Please subscribe the following to the list:
Michael Gomez - mbg@guinness.som.cwru
Bubacarr Jallow - sireh@aol.com
Thanks,
Samba
Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 13:57:18 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA
Thanks,Mr. Sidibebeh,for the supplement and keep up the good work down there!
Regards Basss!
-----Original Message-----
From: Momodou S Sidibeh [SMTP:momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com]
Sent: 07 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 12:19 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: SV: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA
Elakeh,
It was interesting and informative to read about gorr-jiggen. It seems
though that you have missed an aspect or two on the cultural role of the
Kanjelengo. You wrote:
>The cultural role of the Kanyelengoes is to perform Rituals for women
having problems getting pregnant >after marriage or pray for Twins so that
the Gods would not take away one of them that they may consider >as an
unnecessary duplication.
One important role is that of mothers who upon losing a succession of
children in very early age, assume the status of kanjelengo. The next
surviving child is then, as a consequence, given a "kanjeleng-specific"
middle name alluding to the mother's social character. (The middle names
usually dwarf the first name in popularity, in many cases).
Another interesting role is the "usurpation" of the lead role (song, dance,
discussions, etc) in almost all social activities where the women are
centrally involved. These are very common among the KARONINGKOLU.
Regards,
Momodou.
Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 11:29:49 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia at the winter Olympic - and a test
Absjorn, you wrote:
> I am glad to hear that the Gambian Olympic Comittee has "withdrew its
> pledge[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its
> athletes
> can fulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to be
> contested."
> When we got the news that they should participate I asked this list, if
> there were any gambian, home or abroad, who could do this very specific
> sports on a skilled level. Because just going to Japan is so expensive,
> that I think the money was better spend on youth-sports-for
> -all-programmes in The Gambia.
Absjorn, let's not forget the 1988 Winter Olympic Games, when the Jamaican
2-man Bobsled team (White and Stokes??) shocked the world by posting the
seventh fastest starting time. Infact, the legend of the Jamaican Bobsled
team formed the climax of the very "cool" movie COOL RUNNINGS which was
based on the story of the 1988 team.
The events that followed the Olympics had far reaching implications in the
sport and Jamaica than ever imagined. Despite their status of being
underdogs, the team completely captured the imagination of the Olympic
world. Jamaican T-shirts, caps pins etc. were the fastest selling of the
games and generated more business than any other merchandise. Also, in the
national pin trading, the Jamaican pin was worth more than five pins of
other more established Winter Olympic nations like the USA and Canada.
After the 1988 games, the team's popularity in Europe, North America and
Japan was phenomenal. Letters poured in from all over the world and
numerous invitations to personal appearances, press conferences, sporting
events and the like were common.
This is just to show you that it is indeed possible to make a turn-around
for the good of all. All the same, though, I agree that the money could be
spent elsewhere for now.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 11:43:03 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Need info.
I would like to know if any members have the address and/or phone number of
the newly established Islamic development bank in the Gambia. If you do,
kindly send me the info at my personal e-mail address below.
Thank you.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 18:17:37 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: Gambia at the winter Olympic -
> Moe S. Jallow wrote:=20
> >the Jamaican 2-man Bobsled team (White and Stokes??) shocked the
> >world by posting the seventh fastest starting time. Infact, the
> legend of >the Jamaican Bobsled team formed the climax of the very
> "cool" movie >COOL RUNNINGS which was based on the story of the 1988
> team. After >the 1988 games, the team's popularity in Europe, North
> America and >Japan was phenomenal. Letters poured in from all over =
the
> world and >numerous invitations to personal appearances, press
> conferences, >sporting events and the like were common. This is just
> to show you that >it is indeed possible to make a turn-around for the
> good of all. All the >same, though, I agree that the money could be
> spent elsewhere for now.
>=20
> I fully agree, this is one of the allways amazing stories and
> legend-making that happen in sport. But I would like to see if they
> had ever found the money to build a bobsled-facility in Jamaica and
> keep it with ice for practising. Or hundreds of jamaican youth got
> inspired to join the sport ! Well I think that many of the
> OL-winter-sports-events are not created to get so many participating
> countries. A lot of them need speciels facilities, which are very,
> very costy to build and run. But many of you gambians living in
> Canada, USA, Europe, Japan, could maybe start to practice !!!. I
> should be a very happy cheerleader when the first gambian
> ice-hockey-team ever joined a tournament (couldn=B4t you form a team =
in
> Seatle,Oslo or Stockholm?), or some of you did ski-jumping,
> ice-figure-skating, or what else. Why not ? But right now, when it
> comes to spend money on sports, I really do hope that "sports for
> all"-programmes in schools and clubs has high priority. Let=B4s get a
> lot of children and youth playing, train and pratice, and let=B4s see
> the most talented participate for The Gambia in the next olympic
> summer games in Australia (2000) and Greece (2004). I had to finish
> now. I=B4m leaving for Copenhagen. Tomorrow night the danish national
> football-team will play a very, very, very serious and important game
> agains Croatia. And as usual - I got to be there. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
>=20
>=20
Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 19:40:15 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Need info.
Mr.Jallow!
Here you are:
Arab Gambian Islamic Bank Ltd.
7 Ecowas Ave., Box 1415,Banjul
TEL: 22 22 22
FX: 22 37 70
Regards Basss!
-----Original Message-----
From: Modou Jallow [SMTP:mjallow@st6000.sct.edu]
Sent: 07 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 06:43 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Need info.
I would like to know if any members have the address and/or phone number of
the newly established Islamic development bank in the Gambia. If you do,
kindly send me the info at my personal e-mail address below.
Thank you.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
=========================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
=========================================================================
Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 12:58:55 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Need info.
Bass,
Thank you for your efforts. I really appreciate the help.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 11:51:58 PDT
From: "Jainaba Diallo" <jai_diallo@hotmail.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!!
Netters,
I find this article very interesting !!!! I reserve my comments.
Cheerio,
Jainaba.
>Date: Sun, 07 Sep 1997 09:31:17 -0400
>Subject: THE SUNDAY TIMES: FOREIGN NEWS American TV boycotts expos of
>Haley's Roots
>
> American TV boycotts expos of Haley's Roots
>
> by John Harlow
> Arts Correspondent
>
>
> AMERICAN television networks are boycotting
> a BBC documentary exposing the extent to
> which Alex Haley falsified his family
> history in his best-selling book, Roots.
>
> Network executives admit they are worried
> that the programme, which will be broadcast
> in Britain next weekend as part of the
> Bookworm series, could cause racial tension
> especially in the Deep South where Haley,
> who died five years ago, is most revered.
>
> Roots was billed as the true story of
> Haley's family, traced back six generations
> to a west African called Kunta Kinte who was
> captured by slave traders in The Gambia and
> sold to American plantation owners. It was a
> cultural phenomenon when it appeared in 1976
> and earned Haley 200 literary prizes,
> the friendship of President Jimmy Carter
> and the gratitude of black America.
> Within a year, however, doubts started
> surfacing.
>
> In 1977 The Sunday Times tracked down a folk
> historian in The Gambia who had been a
> crucial source for Haley. The investigation
> exposed both men as deeply unreliable. Other
> revelations about Haley's occasionally
> slipshod research followed.
>
> The Bookworm programme suggests that Haley
> not only made mistakes but deliberately
> falsified his own records for dramatic
> effect.
>
> Philip Nobile, a writer who has spent years
> cross-checking the sources in Roots, regards
> Haley as a shameless hoaxer: "Virtually
> every fact in the closing critical pages of
> Roots is false. Nobody would have challenged
> this book if it had been classified as
> fiction, but Haley defrauded the very people
> he claimed he was championing."
>
> Academics in the field of pan-African
> studies, where Roots is an essential
> textbook, reluctantly agree. "We have
> accepted we must honour the spirit rather
> than the letter of Roots, but to have it
> systematically demolished would only play
> into the hands of white supremicists," said
> a teacher at Tennessee University, where the
> records of Haley's 10-year search for his
> ancestors are stored.
>
> The Haley family rejects all claims against
> the author, suggesting the evidence is
> "trivial and malicious". But Henrik Clarke,
> a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:
> "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes
> take the best we can get and sometimes we
> exaggerate them into something a little bit
> better than they deserve to be."
>
>______________________________________________________
> Copyright 1997 The Times Newspapers Limited. To
> inquire about rights to reproduce material from
> The Sunday Times, please visit the Syndication
> website
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 15:30:12 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: jai_diallo@hotmail.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!
Jainaba,
I also reserve my opinion but I think basically his narration is true but =20=
=20
some details no one can replay because there were no videos or tape =20
recorders=2E Let us give him some benefit of doubt
Habib
ps
Speaking only for my self and personally also
--
Netters,
I find this article very interesting !!!! I reserve my comments=2E
Cheerio,
Jainaba=2E
>Date: Sun, 07 Sep 1997 09:31:17 -0400
>Subject: THE SUNDAY TIMES: FOREIGN NEWS American TV boycotts expos of
>Haley's Roots
>
> American TV boycotts expos of Haley's Roots
>
> by John Harlow
> Arts Correspondent
>
>
> AMERICAN television networks are boycotting
> a BBC documentary exposing the extent to
> which Alex Haley falsified his family
> history in his best-selling book, Roots=2E
>
> Network executives admit they are worried
> that the programme, which will be broadcast
> in Britain next weekend as part of the
> Bookworm series, could cause racial tension
> especially in the Deep South where Haley,
> who died five years ago, is most revered=2E
>
> Roots was billed as the true story of
> Haley's family, traced back six generations
> to a west African called Kunta Kinte who was
> captured by slave traders in The Gambia and
> sold to American plantation owners=2E It was a
> cultural phenomenon when it appeared in 1976
> and earned Haley 200 literary prizes,
> the friendship of President Jimmy Carter
> and the gratitude of black America=2E
> Within a year, however, doubts started
> surfacing=2E
>
> In 1977 The Sunday Times tracked down a folk
> historian in The Gambia who had been a
> crucial source for Haley=2E The investigation
> exposed both men as deeply unreliable=2E Other
> revelations about Haley's occasionally
> slipshod research followed=2E
>
> The Bookworm programme suggests that Haley
> not only made mistakes but deliberately
> falsified his own records for dramatic
> effect=2E
>
> Philip Nobile, a writer who has spent years
> cross-checking the sources in Roots, regards
> Haley as a shameless hoaxer: "Virtually
> every fact in the closing critical pages of
> Roots is false=2E Nobody would have challenged
> this book if it had been classified as
> fiction, but Haley defrauded the very people
> he claimed he was championing=2E"
>
> Academics in the field of pan-African
> studies, where Roots is an essential
> textbook, reluctantly agree=2E "We have
> accepted we must honour the spirit rather
> than the letter of Roots, but to have it
> systematically demolished would only play
> into the hands of white supremicists," said
> a teacher at Tennessee University, where the
> records of Haley's 10-year search for his
> ancestors are stored=2E
>
> The Haley family rejects all claims against
> the author, suggesting the evidence is
> "trivial and malicious"=2E But Henrik Clarke,
> a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:
> "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes
> take the best we can get and sometimes we
> exaggerate them into something a little bit
> better than they deserve to be=2E"
>
>______________________________________________________
> Copyright 1997 The Times Newspapers Limited=2E To
> inquire about rights to reproduce material from
> The Sunday Times, please visit the Syndication
> website
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www=2Ehotmail=2Ecom
Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 16:03:20 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: grants for women (fwd)
Greetings:
Below is info on a grant for the sisters. I downloaded the info
from the gambian embassy website.
LatJor
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 14:19:36 -0700
From: latjor ndow <ndukuman@avana.net>
To: gndow@spelman.edu
Subject: grants for women
1998 GRANTS FOR WOMEN FROM DEVELOPING COUNTRIES
The Margaret McNamara Memorial Fund was established in 1981 to honor the
late Margaret McNamara and her commitment to the well-being of women and
children in developing countries. The purpose of the grant is to support
the education of women and children in their home countries. Previous
grant recipents were studying in fields such as agriculture,
architechture and urban planning, civil enginneering, education,
forestry, journalism, nursing, nutrition, pediatrics, public
adminstration, public health, social sciences and social work.
The MMMF awards five grants of about $6,000 each year, they are not
renewable. Requests for application forms for the 1998/99 academic year
will be accepted from September 1997 until January 15, 1998. The
deadline for completed applications is Febuary 2, 1998. The MMMF will
announce the recipents about April 15, 1998.
Eligibility: The MMMF invites women who meet the following criteria to
apply.
She has a record of service to women and/or children in her country.
She plans to return to her country in about two years.
She can demonstrate financial need.
She is enrolled in an accredited educational institution in the U.S. by
September 1997 and during the entire period covered by the grant.
She is a national of a developing country* residing in the U.S., but not
a permanent resident (green card holder).
She is at least 25 years old by December 31, 1997 (born before 1973).
She is not related to any World Bank Group staff member or his/her
spouse.
Applications must be requested in writing from
The Margaret McNamara Memorial Fund
1818 H Street, NW, Room G-1000
Washington, DC 20433
*Nationals of The Gambia are eligible for MMMF grants.
Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 22:32:22 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Members
Message-ID: <19970909203242.AAA45396@LOCALNAME>
Bubacarr Jallow and Michael Gomez have been added to the list.
We welcome them to Gambia-l and look forward to their contributions.
Baboucarr and Michael, please send a brief introduction of
yourselves to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Regards
Momodou Camara
Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 22:44:30 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia government criticises Moslem sect Organization
Date: Sun, 7 Sep 1997 17:22:05 PDT Expires: Sun, 14 Sep 1997 15:20:07
BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - The Gambian government criticized
members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim sect Sunday, accusing them of
causing public confusion and panic by leaving the country
abruptly last week.
The Department of Religious Affairs said that more than 100
non-Gambian Ahmadiyya who left the country Wednesday did not
inform the government of their planned departure.
A statement from the department accused the community, whose
hospitals and schools play an important role in the tiny and
impoverished West African nation, of showing ``arrogance.''
The departures, mostly of Pakistani nationals, followed
repeated criticism of the community from the imam of the state
house mosque, where President Yahya Jammeh worships.
The imam repeatedly dismissed them as unbelievers.
The community, which has more than 30,000 followers, ran two
hospitals, one clinic and three secondary schools. The hospitals
closed after the departures.
The unorthodox Muslim sect was founded in India in 1889 by a
mystic drawing inspiration and claiming legitimacy from Islamic
and Christian prophesy and Hindu teaching. Ahmadiyya communities live
in several West African countries.
-=-=- Want to tell us what you think about the ClariNews? Please
feel free to <<email us your comments>> <comments@clari.net>. -=-=-
Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 20:04:19 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia at the winter Olympic - and a test
Asbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:
> I=B4m glad to hear that the Gambian Olympic Comittee has "withdrew its
> pledge[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its
> athletes
> can fulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to be
> contested."
Just a point of correction:
Gambia has not yet withdrawn its pledge. Cambodia did and it is
believed that countries "such as Laos, El Salvador, Gambia, =
Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon" may follow suit.
Peace.
Latir Gheran
Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 20:32:46 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Gambia in the News (Digest)
The Gambian Ambassador to the United States, Mr. Crispin Grey-Johnson
was one of 12 to present his credentials yesterday, September 8, 1997,
to President Clinton in Washington D.C. The others were the ambassadors
from Suriname, Lebanon, Mauritania, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Argentina,
El Salvador, Ecuador, Ireland and Sweden. (Source: UPI)
Reuters reported today that "Gambian millionaire", Foutanga Dit Babani
Sissoko, is going to jail. According to the news piece, District Judge
Michael Moore ruled yesterday that Sissoko "was not protected by
diplomatic immunity when he tried to bribe a customs officer."
The Reuters piece also stated that in his ruling, the judge said "the
Gambian government had not properly informed the U.S. government of
Sissoko's status and the State Department had never authorized it."
Sissoko's was "sentenced to four months in jail and four months of house
arrest" and now "he must serve a remaining 41 days in prison."
Latir Gheran
Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 23:37:53 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA
Habib,
Yeah, a lot of us worked with Alex Haley when he was doing his research. He
visited and talked in length with Lena Manga and myself. We were quite
surprised when "ROOTS" came out and we found that one of the female
characters on the slave ship was called Jabou Manga. l often joked that l
would sue him for royalties on behalf of Lena and myself, although he treated
us to some first class dinners when he was digging for info.
Jabou
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 10 Sep 97 10:08:22 +0000
From: FCJALLOW.MRCLABS@gam.healthnet.org
To: Gambia-l@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: signing off
Hello Guys,
I would at this point like to unsubscribe from your mailing list
until further notice.
Thank you
Fatim
Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 9:25:07 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: Gunjur@aol.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA
Jarbou
Hallelujah
I thought we were not alone in his information search( which is OK but =20
not the false promises to the people of the Gambia especially Juffure and =20=
=20
Albreda is what many objected to)
Regardless he did an excellent piece of work in my opinion=2E
The love of our country made us all help him without any reservations =20
which I am sure we all do not regret=2E
I remember Gaira Lamin and his wife were in Philadelphia in those days =2E=20=
=20
Sorry I confused you with that Jabou=2E
Habib
--
Habib,
Yeah, a lot of us worked with Alex Haley when he was doing his research=2E=20=
=20
He
visited and talked in length with Lena Manga and myself=2E We were quite
surprised when "ROOTS" came out and we found that one of the female
characters on the slave ship was called Jabou Manga=2E l often joked that l
would sue him for royalties on behalf of Lena and myself, although he =20
treated
us to some first class dinners when he was digging for info=2E
Jabou
Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 15:36:26 -0400 (EDT)
From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, africans@iastate.edu
Subject: African Dissertation Internship Award (fwd)
>
>>
>> For a full description of the competition, application
>> requirments, or program components please write to : African
>> Dissertation Internship Awards, The Rockefeller Foundation, 420
>> Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10018-2702, or visit the Rockefeller
>> Foundation website at http://www.rockfound.org.
>>
>> Ike Agba
>>
>>
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
>> The Rockerfeller Foundation
>> African Dissertation Internship Award
>>
>>
>> Application Information and Guidelines 1997-98
>>
>> The Rockefeller Foundation is pleased to announce a program of
>> competitive awards to enable African doctoral students enrolled in
>> universities in the United States and Canada to undertake supervised
>> dissertation research in Africa.
>>
>> Objectives
>>
>> The goal of the program is to enhance the quality of the overseas
>> education received by African graduate students enrolled in
>> universities in the United States and Canada, and to maximize its
>> relevance to the process of economic development in Africa. The
>> program enables African doctoral candidates to return to Africa to
>> conduct dissertation research in association with a local university
>> or research institution, thereby facilitating the transition to a
>> productive professional career upon return to Africa.
>>
>> Eligibility
>>
>> The program is open to citizens of sub-Saharan African nations
>> enrolled in doctoral programs at universities in the United States
>> and Canada. U.S. permanent residents and Canadian landed immigrants
>> are not eligible. Priority will be given to research on equitable
>> economic development in the areas of agriculture, environment,
>> education, health, the humanities, the life sciences, and population.
>> Projects must involve field observation or the use of primary sources
>> available only in Africa. Students are strongly encouraged to plan to
>> be in the field for at least 12 months. The candidate's dissertation
>> committee must approve the research proposal prior to submission to
>> the Foundation.
>>
>> The Awards
>>
>> The applicant must have completed all course work and qualifying
>> examinations prior to receiving an award. The applicant is
>> responsible for arranging affiliation with an institution in Africa
>> able to provide adequate supervision and research support in the
>> student's field of study.
>>
>> The awards are intended to cover the costs of conducting research in
>> the field and might include: international travel, living expenses
>> in Africa, local transportation, and costs related to research and
>> analysis. The maximum award is US$20,000. In addition, the Foundation
>> will provide an administrative contribution of US$2,500 to the
>> African host institution and funds for one field-site visit by the
>> student's faculty adviser. Upon completion of field research, support
>> may also be requested to enable the supervisor at the African host
>> institution to attend the student's dissertation defense.
>>
>> Application Procedure
>>
>> Deadlines for application packages to be received by the Foundation
>> are October 1, 1997, and March 2, 1998. Candidates are strongly urged
>> to submit their applications well in advance of the date on which
>> field work is expected to begin. Preliminary inquiries as to the
>> relevance of the research topic and the proposed institutional
>> setting in Africa are encouraged. The selection committee will
>> consider only complete applications, which must be prepared according
>> to "Instructions for Preparing the Application Package" provided by
>> the Foundation. The following items are required in the application:
>>
>> 1.The applicant's dissertation proposal, accompanied by a letter
>> clearly indicating final approval by the thesis advisory committee.
>> The proposal should include research objectives, conceptual
>> framework, literature review, methodology, and time line. It should
>> also discuss the project's relevance to African development. The
>> proposal must be written in English. If longer than 15 pages (not
>> including bibliography or annexes), it must be accompanied by a
>> detailed summary of no more than 15 pages.
>>
>> 2.Photocopies of the following documents certified by the Foreign
>> Student Office of the applicant's university: 1) the page(s) of the
>> applicant's passport indicating the country of citizenship and date
>> and place of issue, and 2) the page bearing the visa for the U. S.
>> or Canada.
>>
>> 3.Three letters of reference, commenting on the content and design
>> of the proposal and the ability of the applicant to conduct the
>> research. Letters written in French should be accompanied by an
>> English translation. One of the letters should be from the chair of
>> the applicant's dissertation committee and should confirm
>> approval of the applicant's proposal as well as the status towards
>> completing course work and passing qualifying examinations.
>>
>> 4.(a) An academic review of the dissertation proposal, written by the
>> person at the host institution in Africa who will supervise the
>> applicant's work. (b) This person must also state his or her
>> commitment to supervision of the research and the ability of the
>> host institution to provide necessary services, such as office
>> space, laboratory facilities, access to study sites, and technical
>> advice.
>>
>> 5.A letter from the head or appropriate officer of the host institution
>> in Africa confirming that the affiliation proposed in the host
>> supervisor's letter (described in item 4) is acceptable to the host
>> institution.
>>
>> 6.A budget, not to exceed US$20,000, itemizing and justifying all
>> costs. (A budget guideline sheet is distributed to applicants.)
>>
>> 7.A letter outlining the applicant's entire financial support package,
>> including the write-up period following the applicant's return from
>> the field. This letter should come from an appropriate official of the
>> principal funding agency or the applicant's university. Applicants
>> who are self-supporting should write a letter to this effect.
>>
>> 8.All official graduate transcripts for master's degree programs and
>> Ph.D. course work.
>>
>> 9.A curriculum vitae.
>>
>> 10.A completed basic data form (provided by the Foundation).
>>
>> 11.A successful applicant will be asked to provide a letter from the
>> appropriate administrative office of the American or Canadian
>> university, stating its willingness to administer the award (with the
>> exception of the contribution to the African host institution) without
>> charge. Applicants are advised to comply with the university's
>> procedures for the submission of proposals to external funding
>> agencies.
>>
>>
>>
>>
>> Send complete application packages to:
>>
>> African Dissertation Internships
>> The Rockefeller Foundation
>> 420 Fifth Avenue
>> New York, NY 10018-2702
>>
>> Inquiries may also be directed to:
>>
>> African Dissertation Internships
>> The Rockefeller Foundation
>> PO Box 47543
>> Nairobi, Kenya
>>
>>
>>
>
>
>
>
Subject: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)
>West Africa Plan For Single Monetary Zone By 2000
>
>ABUJA, Aug 30 (Reuter) - West African leaders said on Saturday they
>were aiming to establish a single monetary zone by the year 2000.
>
>"In order to accelerate the achievement of the objective of a single
>monetary zone by the year 2000, the Authority created an ad hoc
>monitoring committee," said a communique at the end of the annual
>summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
>"The committee would give periodic policy directives and new
>orientations to facilitate compliance by member states with the
>agreed monetary and financial targets."
>
>Half the ECOWAS member states, mostly former French colonies, are
>already part of a single monetary zone and use a single currency, the
>CFA franc, which is backed by Paris.
>
>But the rest of the region, which includes giant Nigeria with more
>than 100 million people, accounts for roughly two thirds of the
>estimated 210 million ECOWAS population and three quarters of Gross
>Domestic Product.
>
>Nigerian Finance Minister Anthony Ani suggested recently that his
>currency, the naira, could become a regional means of exchange.
>Regional analysts say it is extremely unlikely the CFA countries
>would want to part with their stable currency.
>
>ECOWAS member states in the franc zone are Benin, Burkina Faso,
>Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. Those wit
>their own currencies are Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia,
>Mauritania, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.
>
>ECOWAS, set up in 1975 to promote regional economic integration, has
>become increasingly dominated by security issues and a large part of
>this year's summit was taken up by a debate over how to reverse a
>military coup in Sierra Leone.
> (c) Reuters Limited 1997
> REUTER NEWS SERVICE
>
-----------------------------------
> >
> >---------- Forwarded message ----------
> >Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 10:15:55 EDT
> >From: Hamado <HTAPSOBA@UGA.CC.UGA.EDU>
> >Reply-To: ASU's Discussion and Annoucement <ASUNET-L@UGA.CC.UGA.EDU>
> >To: ASUNET-L@UGA.CC.UGA.EDU
> >Subject: Monetary union
> >
> >West Africa Plan For Single Monetary Zone By 2000
It worries me when I see people setting unrealistic goals.> >
> >Nigerian Finance Minister Anthony Ani suggested recently that his
> >currency, the naira, could become a regional means of exchange.
> >Regional analysts say it is extremely unlikely the CFA countries
> >would want to part with their stable currency.
May be they should chose the Dalasi instead! Surely could be more convincing to the many skeptics than the Naira!
Having a single unified currency in West Africa is a great idea
provided this is thought through properly though the year 2000 is
too soon. I think the Naira is a good choice. Nigeria is the regional
super power, with the largest population, budget. GDP, and the
largest contributor to ECOWAS. Its position in ECOWAS is just the US
in the UN. I think it is the perfect choice.
Ousman
Ousman G. wrote:
>
> Having a single unified currency in West Africa is a great idea
> provided this is thought through properly though the year 2000 is
> too soon. I think the Naira is a good choice. Nigeria is the regional
> super power, with the largest population, budget. GDP, and the
> largest contributor to ECOWAS. Its position in ECOWAS is just the US
> in the UN. I think it is the perfect choice.
>
> Ousman
The perfect choice?? The Naira is currently one of the least stable
monetary units in West Africa, any more to select the Naira as the
currency of choice would spell disaster for the region. As a "regional
super power," Nigeria, although capable, is not providing for the
welfare of its own people. There is a huge brain drain precisely
because of Nigeria's current political economy. A retired professor
cannot even pay monthly rent, let alone survive, on his or her
retirement wages.
Unless, you mentioned this as a joke, it is difficult to understand what
benefit the region could derive from a adoption of the Naira.
M W Payne
> BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - The Gambian government criticized
> members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim sect Sunday, accusing them of
> causing public confusion and panic by leaving the country
> abruptly last week.
The community, which has more than 30,000 followers, ran two
> hospitals, one clinic and three secondary schools. The hospitals
> closed after the departures.
Do anyone know the situations at the three schools they run?
Malanding Jaiteh
Bass and Habib,
Religious tolerance is fine and of course as muslims, we know that each of us
has the freedom to choose your belief and the consequencies good or bad that
comes with the choice. However, as Muslims, it is our obligation to warn
fellow muslims to adhere strictly to the Qur'an and Sunnah. There are many
sects in Islam that have practices that deviate from that which is set forth
in the Qur'an, and that which was exemplified by the Prophet's actions and
his sunnah. Imam Fatti was fulfilling his obligation before Allah almighty by
addressing this issue. No one doubts that the Ahmadiyyas have accomplished a
lot in the Gambia in terms of schools, health facilities etc, but if pointing
out their errant practices in the religion sends them packing, then so be it.
As a Muslim, l'd rather err on the side of Allah.
Jabou
Preaching Islam's teaching is fine but a continuous storm of
insults on others on a daily basis is another thing. From what I have been
hearing about this issue at home, it seems Imam Fatti and other Imams
have stepped out of line. They seem to have run out of topics to discuss
at their sermons. All the time I see in brochures, books, etc. how
tolerant people are in the Gambia. How can we talk about religious
tolerance if a certain group of minorities have the slightest fear
for their safety? People who act like this are the worst
representatives of Islam. There should not be anything "errant" about
the Ahmadies. It is a sect , or maybe even a religion of its own, and
if that makes anyone think that Islam is threaten, then they really
don't believe in Islam.
And the Ahmadiyya did not leave because of only the verbal attack,
but some other imams in the Kombo areas have been implicitly implying
that the Ahmadies should attacked (physically). The Pakistanis then went to the
Ministry of Interior to address the security issue and were told that
their safety cannot be guarranteed. Who wouldn't have left for home
if you no longer feel safe in another country?
Ousman
MY BROTHERS AND MY SISTERS !!!!!!!.
i am back , not from the dead or from hibernation, but
simply from the rigourous task of trying to get me some
dough. just enough, i should say to get me through another
semester.
it's been a while!!. at least 3 to 4 months. over this
period, i have been able to periodically scan through my
e-mail and have even read some interesting, touching, educative,
angry, thoughtful, provocative, and even shocking postings on
this list. but i would not have been able to do any topic
or subject at lenght justice, so i decided to leave well
alone to the worthy for the time being.
I AM BACK. LORD !!!! it feels so good... you al just don't
understand how it feels to be so closely in touch .
i have read some postings about ( going back home ) stuff
about yahya.....,,, counter coups.... :: as i said.
interesting.. touching, provoking and allll.....
i will not say bye without a few comments on some of the
things i have read here.....some time ago, i saw that my
aggitated cousin OMAR F. MBYE has unsuscribed.. oh well....
About going back home,,, i now understand how my older
brother felt when he said it was time to come home. BAI
BIRAN JAGNE did not last a year at the R.V.H. 'cause he said
he could not bear to see the corruption resulting from being
under-paid, and so stuff end up being missing that was really
needed to save lives.. he just could not bear sitting there
and watching people die, not b'cause he could not do anything,
but simply because ****HE COULDN'T**** (LACK of equiptment and
such stuff.))))).....i wil have more on this later...
I still maintain that yahya could have been a real hero
had he simply handed over the reins and not gotten greedy.
As the semester progresses for me, and as i try to juggle my
classes with work-study, an internship, and a part-time job at
a restaurant!!!!!!!,,,, i will try to bring to light some of
the prejudices that people in especially KENTUCKY..
(HILL-BILLY-LAND) HAVE of foreign cultures.
i have had some shock and been engaged in heated debates
in classes about topics ranging from Islam to female
circumscision, .......
at this point, i should say peace. to everone and hope to
see some comments soon. let's not forget to be happy and to
have faith in the overall inherent goodness on the human race
and mankind.
JAMMA......JAMMMMMAAAAA..
NJAGA JAGNE.........(A GAMBIAN TRYING TO MAKE SENSE OF THE
HIL-BILLY CULTURE. AFTER ALL.)) GOD BLES US ALLL...
EXCUSE my lousy typing skilllzzzzzz.
At 10:44 PM 9/10/97 -0400, you wrote:
>Bass and Habib,
>
>Religious tolerance is fine and of course as muslims, we know that each of us
>has the freedom to choose your belief and the consequencies good or bad that
>comes with the choice. However, as Muslims, it is our obligation to warn
>fellow muslims to adhere strictly to the Qur'an and Sunnah. There are many
>sects in Islam that have practices that deviate from that which is set forth
>in the Qur'an, and that which was exemplified by the Prophet's actions and
>his sunnah. Imam Fatti was fulfilling his obligation before Allah almighty by
>addressing this issue. No one doubts that the Ahmadiyyas have accomplished a
>lot in the Gambia in terms of schools, health facilities etc, but if pointing
>out their errant practices in the religion sends them packing, then so be it.
>As a Muslim, l'd rather err on the side of Allah.
>
>Jabou
>
I believe there is something mysterious about this whole thing. Just the
citicism by the state house Imam that the Ahmaddiyyas are nonmuslims will
not make them flee away. They must have receive some persecutions of some
sort from the Gambia government even though the government will publicly
deny that allegation.
>From the Islamic point of view, it is OK for the Imam to condemn them, but
not harass them which is most likely the case.
Although I am a devout muslim, I don't think in the fist place it is right
for a mosque to be built in the state house since the Gambia is a secular
state. Does this mean that if the next president comes from a different
religious denomination than Islam he will built his own sanctuary?
Please lets not confuse religious democracy and political democracy.
Just an opinion
Numukunda
Jainaba Diallo wrote:
>
> Netters,
>
> I find this article very interesting !!!! I reserve my comments.
>
In the Lonely Planet guide for the Gambia it says that the Haley story
was found to be false when his papers were examined after his death.
IMO it is not so important, it is clear that the majority of the people
who ended up as plantation slaves in the US came originally from this
part of Africa. Even to-day it would be very difficult to trace a family
back more than 2/3 generations because of the lack of records.
I don't want to be a party pooper but....
> > Copyright 1997 The Times Newspapers Limited. To
> > inquire about rights to reproduce material from
> > The Sunday Times, please visit the Syndication
> > website
False or not - I agree if Mr. Haley has said that his book was fiction,
he should not be blamed anything. From introducing the novel "The Spy
who came in from The Cold" a new period of novel/fiction was
introduced, where you try to write fiction based on facts - called "New
realism" -period. I think that we all feel that Mr. Haley should have
credit for bringing the slave-trade-history up
, putting focus on The Gambia. And even his novel is not a true
family-history, I think that many people all over the world got their
eyes on Africa, slave-trade, and The Gambia, which they would never do
without the TV-story. So let=B4s credit him for that, and see his novel
more as fiction in a new litterary tradition. Asbj=F8rnNordam
Greetings:
Concerning Haley's 'ROOTS', Prof. Ivan van Sertima once
described it as 'Faction'. It is a literary word coined from
the words, 'fact' and 'fiction'. Haley no doubt dug deep into
the factual historical accounts of slavery in America, as
well as accounts of his own family line - at least up to the
second or third generation. However, he did fictionalize
events that took place in Juffureh and his alledged great
great great grandpa Kunta Kinteh.
Perhaps the best way to view the entire 'ROOTS' saga is that
it provided a sort of psychological anchor for the millions
of Africans born in the African diaspora whose psycho-historical
memory was brutalized inter-generationally by the attrocities of
slavery.
Their yearning to reconnect with their mother - Africa, to actually
point to a place, a spot, an exact location, nay, a people, a family,
and indeed to an individual became overwhelming. This search for
Ancestor (echoes of African cultural retention?) was/is a constant theme
in the African diasporan literary works. (In the francophone world it
took the form of a movement - Negritude.)
One finds this refrain also in the political movements or more aptly
liberation movements that emerged. Yes, to understand 'ROOTS' fully it
is important to go back to the past century and the movements such as
the African Consciousness Movement that were created by freed Blacks of
the likes of William Wells Brown in New England. And the Martin Delany's
(Father of Black Nationalism) and Carter G. Woodson all the way to the
great Hon. Marcus Mosiah Garvey, who galvanized millions of diasporan
Africans with the rallying cry 'Africa fro Africans, at home and
abroad!' His back to Africa Movement in the early part of this century
greatly influenced the 60's generation of the X's and Haley's.
The African diaspora embrace of 'ROOTS' in non-critical manner for such
a long time would only be comprehended in this context. It is as if it
was their umbilical cord which firmly tied them back to their mother.
Haley therefore was only articulating the collective yearning of the
African diaspora.
Perhaps one may ask: 'Does this make it right?' Well if we one to become
judgemental on matters of this sort we will soon discover that this
phenomenon is not unique to the diasporan Africans' experience. As a
historical anectode, let me offer you this to chew on. Most of you have
heard of the reggae song that has the following lyrics to it:
....by the rivers of babylon where we sat down and there we wept when we
remember zion ...
It speaks of a group of people who were held in captivity many many
centurie ago in babylon. They were also diasporan (as a matter of fact
the word 'diaspora' was originally associated with those who practiced
Judaism living in exile. When one actually delves deep into their
historical records as written by their scribes, themselves living in
bondage, (I am referring to the scribes generally referred to as the
Babylonian Talmudists) one soon discovers that the literary style of
'Faction' was indeed utilized in some of their recountings!
In peace,
LatJor
Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 11:48:36 0000
From: "N.JARJU" <CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Signing off.
Message-ID: <183BA3914D0@CCUGRAD2.SWAN.AC.UK>
Hello Brothers and Sisters,
I wish to notify each and everyone of you that I have come to the end
of my programme. I shall be returning home mid-next week. It is
really a pleasure to be part of this communication channel, and I
have really learnt a lot.
I wish everyone the best of luck. Please let us be tolerant to one
another in the name and spirit of nationalism. Everyone is entitle to
his/her opinion; therefore when I offer you my "nonsense", just take
the sense and give me back my "non". The world is big but a small
place, and society is complex. We are fortunate to be "schooled" and
travelled... enough to make one aware of differences.
Once again, thank you all. I shall not be in position to access my
mail by next week Wednesday.
Allah's protection be on us all.
Thanx.
Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 8:04:01 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: awo@mindspring.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: West Africa's Plan for Monetary unio
Message-ID: <TFSGJXCS@nusacc.org>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
Folks
Why not have a completely NEW unit like the European system the EEC is =20
trying to implement??
Call it the "The West African Monetary Unit " and completely avoid using =20
any present country's currency=2E
First that will eliminate any animosity and confusion=2E
Secondly every country will be fairly represented=2E
Thirdly have a Common Central Bank with the headquarters based in Nigeria =20=
=20
and the President rotated every two years (each participating country =20
will have a chance to select the president of the new Central Bank)
Lastly , have a branch in each capital and every committee have a =20
representative from each country in the union=2E
Habib
Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 17:43:44 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: West Africa's Plan for Monetary unio
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F321903110111C@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Yes why not. I think that the way the EU Monetary Bank-system is
organized could be a model for West-Africa to copy. BUT how it will
funcktion, like being a "ruling body" over the EU and national
governments and parliaments policy, that is a question if that can be a
model worth copying.! Asbj=F8rn Nordam
Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 8:16:52 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: Gunjur@aol.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)
Message-ID: <TFSGOHAG@nusacc.org>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
My dear sister Jabou
We are all on the side of Allah (Jews, Christians and Muslims alike) but =20
have different prophets or messengers sent to UPDATE and renew God's =20
message=2E
Therefore if someone wants to use an older version (like a computer for =20
example) it is up to them =2E Finally we will all have to answer to our =20
creator no question!!
Again it is exactly what the holy Quran teaches us that we should apply=2E=20=
=20
TOLERANCE=2E
I also agree with you on the sunnah of the rasoul Muhammad (pbuh) but =20
again what we have to do is teach the difference and let them be exposed =20
=2E
As always
peace
Habib
Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 10:34:09 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: sl
Message-ID: <TFSIJDQW@nusacc.org>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
I think the junta has numbered days now as indicated in the following =20
article
Back to Contents | Home | (c)AFP 1997
------------------------------------------------------------------------
SLeone-defect : Three Sierra Leonean army officers defect to Nigeria
FREETOWN, Sept 11 (AFP) - Three senior Sierra Leonean army officers =20
including a former chief of staff have defected to Nigeria, which has led =20=
=20
efforts to oust the ruling junta, defense sources here said Thursday=2E
Colonel Komba Medeh and two other officers, who had attended training =20
courses in Nigeria, were due back in the Sierra Leonean capital Freetown =20
on Tuesday, the sources said=2E
Mondeh helped a former junta leader Captain Valentine Strasser overthrow =20
the civilian government of Joseph Momoh in 1992 and was made a minister =20
and then chief of defense staff=2E
He now sides with the civilian government which was elected early last =20
year, headed by president Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, and ousted in May by a =20
junta led by Major Johnny Paul Koroma=2E
Speaking on a pirate radio station in Freetown, Mondeh urged Koroma to =20
"hand over without delay to President Kabbah or prepare to face the =20
consequences=2E"
"Koroma is relatively junior to implement any meaningful or structural =20
changes in the lives of Sierra Leoneans," Mondeh said=2E
Mondeh and the two other defectors have been retired from the Sierra =20
Leonean army=2E
rmj/afm/nb
Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 15:17:48 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <341843DC.8277DD18@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
In an Agence France-Presse (AFP) news piece dated 9 September 1997, and
titled "Sect members say Gambian minister issued death threats", it is
reported that in a statement released in Banjul on Tuesday, members of
the Pakistan-based Ahmadiyya sect "accused Interior and Religious
Affairs Minister Momodou Bojang of issuing a death threat against them."
In the statement, according to AFP, it is stated that Lamin Jawara, the
former secretary-general of Ahmadiyya sect in The Gambia was summoned by
Bojang who told him "If I was the Gambian president (junta leader Yahya
Jammeh[)], I would have you all put to death because you are infidels."
According to AFP, "50 members of the sect had served as doctors, priests
and teachers for more than 20 years." After they left last week they
were accused by Bojang of "wanting to cause panic in Gambia."
While the statement also revealed that "two Ahmadi doctors who had left
Banjul planned to return to the country", Bojang said earlier "the
sectors of education and teaching are the responsibility of the
government, which will take all measures to deal with the situation."
Peace.
Latir Gheran
Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 16:08:31 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (Digest)
Message-ID: <34184FBF.B914C8E3@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Gunjur@aol.com wrote:
> However, as Muslims, it is our obligation to
> warn fellow muslims to adhere strictly to the Qur'an and Sunnah. There
> are many sects in Islam that have practices that deviate from that
> which is set forth in the Qur'an, and that which was exemplified by
> the Prophet's actions and his sunnah. Imam Fatti was fulfilling his
> obligation before Allah almighty by addressing this issue. No one
> doubts that the Ahmadiyyas have accomplished a lot in the Gambia in
> terms of schools, health facilities etc, but if pointing out their
> errant practices in the religion sends them packing, then so be it.
I can understand that there is an "obligation to warn fellow muslims to
adhere strictly to the Qur'an and Sunnah" but there is a difference
between mere warning and outright threats. Like Ousman, I believe that
these repeated sermons, especially at the State House Mosque, is over
the top. As Numukunda said, the very existence of a Mosque at State
House is already questionable let alone such intolerant sermons. It is
obvious that mere warnings did not send this group "packing".
This departure is a huge blow to the country, especially with a reported
Ahmadiyya following of 30,000, and the schools and health care centres
they ran, purportedly very well. The government needs to respond
concretely to the serious accusations made in Tuesday's statement as
well as the other reports of harassment on this sect.
What does this all say about religious freedom in The Gambia? Recently,
Gambia has witnessed a period of expanding religious pluralism
especially with the increase of new so-called "born-again" Christian
groups where many muslims are taking membership. Will they be targeted
next?
Again, I think the government needs to come out strongly on this issue.
I understand their discontent with the manner with which the Ahmadiyyas
left and the ramifications of such an abrupt departure but at the same
time they need to investigate and condemn any alleged religious based
threats and reaffirm their commitment to religious tolerance and freedom
as enshrined in the constitution.
This would help put to ease the minds of Gambians at home and abroad as
well as those human rights groups and others who cannot wait to jump on
the administration and cause new foreign relations problems.
Peace.
Latir Gheran
Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 16:44:50 -0400 (EDT)
From: Salifuj@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <970911164158_1295758685@emout07.mail.aol.com>
In a message dated 97-09-11 15:18:18 EDT, you write:
<<
In the statement, according to AFP, it is stated that Lamin Jawara, the
former secretary-general of Ahmadiyya sect in The Gambia was summoned by
Bojang who told him "If I was the Gambian president (junta leader Yahya
Jammeh[)], I would have you all put to death because you are infidels."
>>
Doesn't this sound like a propanganda by the Government to take over the
business sector of the Ahmadiyya sect. Come on, we have seen this before,
when after the coup, a majority of the Lebanese and Fulla business people
were compelled to flee the country because of the threatening actions
directed towards them by the government. In fact, I have relatives in
Guinea who are the very prosperous business people whose businesses were
ranshacked and forced to flee the country. Most of these people lost a great
deal of money because they were forced to leave unexpectedly for fear of
their
lives, thus leaving most of their belongings behind.
What I see here is a repetition of the same dilema. It is totally
ridiculous to think that the government is NOT behind the scene. A "hungry"
government will at random take its chances on anything it can lay its hands
on. By causing the Ahamdiyyans to flee, the govenment stands to gain their
schools and hospitals and the many businesses they run. It may not be much
to the Ahmadiyyans but the Gambians will have a lot to lose (and the
goverment a lot to gain) including the best hospitals and schools in the
country, not to mention the numerous local projects they do for the local
communities.
All over the world, the Ahmadiyyans are being persecuted but if they
had to run every time some one tells them that "you are not muslims", I
don't think they will be found anywhere outside Pakistan (and India). If
the allegations by Bojang above are true, then I feel sorry for the
government of the Gambia. When a "diplomatic" representative can be
allowed to swear a threat like that, then I fear that we are still in the
era of what I will call a "non-civilian mentality rule". IMO, this is not a
religious conflict, but a conflict of interest where religion is used as the
scapegoat.
-Sal
Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 16:46:59 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: rainfall
Message-ID: <TFSNGKVI@nusacc.org>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
Another addition by pana
- El Nino, the weather phenomenon which has unleashed drought, and =20
sometimes floods, in several parts of the world, is responsible for just =20
5 percent of droughts in Southern Africa this year, a Zimbabwe =20
meteorological official said Tuesday=2E
The official, Marufu Zinyowera, told the country's news agency, Ziana, =20
that there were other unidentified causes of drought in the subregion=2E
Zinyowera, the director of meteorological services, said regional =20
scientists and researchers were investigating the other causes of =20
drought=2E
He said the meteorological services of the 12-members of the Southern =20
African Development Community were unclear as to what the major causes of =20=
=20
drought might be=2E
Southern Africa is very large and the phenomenon has in the past affected =20=
=20
other parts of the region and leaving out others, he said=2E
Drought in 1991 and 1992 affected mostly southern Zimbabwe, south =20
Mozambique and the northern Transval, in South Africa=2E
El Nino conditions builds up in the Pacific Ocean every three to four =20
years=2E It has been blamed for the severe drought which caused an =20
unprecedented famine in Ethiopia in 1984=2E
Experts from the Sadc region are meeting in Kadoma, south of Harare, this =20=
=20
week, to discuss the regional climate outlook related to El Nino and =20
possible mechanisms to deal with its effects=2E
Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 20:13:09 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)
Message-ID: <970911200847_1041049536@emout19.mail.aol.com>
But Habib,
That is what Imam Fatti did. He taught the difference and these guys went
packing and left in a huff.
Jabou
In a message dated 9/11/97 11:38:59 AM, you wrote:
<<My dear sister Jabou
We are all on the side of Allah (Jews, Christians and Muslims alike) but
have different prophets or messengers sent to UPDATE and renew God's
message.
Therefore if someone wants to use an older version (like a computer for
example) it is up to them . Finally we will all have to answer to our
creator no question!!
Again it is exactly what the holy Quran teaches us that we should apply.
TOLERANCE.
I also agree with you on the sunnah of the rasoul Muhammad (pbuh) but
again what we have to do is teach the difference and let them be exposed
Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 20:29:14 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <970911202608_-1701632948@emout08.mail.aol.com>
Latir,
l agree with Mr. Bojang that education etc is our responsibility to our
children. We have got to get rid of the "beggar mode" of always relying on
others to come in and take care of what we ourselves should.Must we refrain
from adressing issues, religious or otherwise just so that we can continue to
benefit from other people's handouts? DO YOU REALLY BELIEVE THAT THOSE
PEOPLE,S LIVES WERE IN DANGER? If that statement was made by Mr. Bojang, then
clearly, he was out of line , but l doubt very much that the masses in Gambia
were about to kill anyone.
Jabou
In a message dated 9/11/97 2:18:18 PM, you wrote:
<<In an Agence France-Presse (AFP) news piece dated 9 September 1997, and
titled "Sect members say Gambian minister issued death threats", it is
reported that in a statement released in Banjul on Tuesday, members of
the Pakistan-based Ahmadiyya sect "accused Interior and Religious
Affairs Minister Momodou Bojang of issuing a death threat against them."
In the statement, according to AFP, it is stated that Lamin Jawara, the
former secretary-general of Ahmadiyya sect in The Gambia was summoned by
Bojang who told him "If I was the Gambian president (junta leader Yahya
Jammeh[)], I would have you all put to death because you are infidels."
According to AFP, "50 members of the sect had served as doctors, priests
and teachers for more than 20 years." After they left last week they
were accused by Bojang of "wanting to cause panic in Gambia."
While the statement also revealed that "two Ahmadi doctors who had left
Banjul planned to return to the country", Bojang said earlier "the
sectors of education and teaching are the responsibility of the
government, which will take all measures to deal with the situation."
Peace.
Latir Gheran
Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 22:32:11 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)
Message-ID: <970911223121_1853795976@emout17.mail.aol.com>
In a message dated 9/11/97 7:09:17 PM, you wrote:
Numukunda,
Please don't get me wrong.l am not condoning harassment or threats to anyone
for whatever reason. l am merely pointing out that it is incumbent upon the
Imam as well as any good muslim to address this, i.e to warn fellow muslims
about being wary of innovators in our religion. l was not aware of threats
made against anyone and clearly, it is not a muslim's duty to persecute
anyone due to their belief, that is left to our maker. As for building a
mosque at State House, l can see where that could open up a whole new can of
worms, given the religious make-up of our society.
Jabou.
>
On 9/11/97, you wrote:
>Jabou
>
I believe there is something mysterious about this whole thing. Just the
citicism by the state house Imam that the Ahmaddiyyas are nonmuslims will
not make them flee away. They must have receive some persecutions of some
sort from the Gambia government even though the government will publicly
deny that allegation.
>From the Islamic point of view, it is OK for the Imam to condemn them, but
not harass them which is most likely the case.
Although I am a devout muslim, I don't think in the fist place it is right
for a mosque to be built in the state house since the Gambia is a secular
state. Does this mean that if the next president comes from a different
religious denomination than Islam he will built his own sanctuary?
Please lets not confuse religious democracy and political democracy.
Just an opinion
Numukunda
Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 23:39:36 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 01:38:27 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <3418D553.E4F2800@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Gunjur@aol.com wrote:
>
> Latir,
> l agree with Mr. Bojang that education etc is our responsibility to
> our children. We have got to get rid of the "beggar mode" of always
> relying on others to come in and take care of what we ourselves
> should.Must we refrain from adressing issues, religious or otherwise
> just so that we can continue to benefit from other people's handouts?
> DO YOU REALLY BELIEVE THAT THOSE PEOPLE[']S LIVES WERE IN DANGER? If
> that statement was made by Mr. Bojang, then clearly, he was out of
> line , but l doubt very much that the masses in Gambia were about to
> kill anyone.
I too don't believe that anyone was going to be killed but all the same
a hostile environment against the Ahmadiyya sect seemed to exist and if
I were one of them I would probably react in a similar manner, perhaps
not as abruptly.
I'm curious though, what do you think was the real reason for their
departure?
On another note, I would also agree with you that we need to do away
with that "beggar mode". In the case of the Ahmadiyya's, I don't think
the whole country should pay complete obedience to them by not
criticising only to keep them around. People should be free to express
their views but I think there is a problem, however, when the Imam of
the State House mosque leads the way in such a vigorous manner. After
all, in his audience sits the head of state and the non response from
the government almost indicates an air of condoning that preaching. If
my memory serves me correctly, his friday sermons are aired on national
TV. This is what scares me and also, in my opinion, probably the
members of the sect who eventually left, especially after receiving the
cold shoulder from the secretary of state for religious affairs who
incidently holds the portfolio of interior, an odd combination.
Peace.
Latir Gheran
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 12:10:10 +0200
From: "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" <kaiisa@hs.nki.no>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re-Gambia in the News(a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <34191502.DA2@hs.nki.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
I don't normally engage in religious discussions because I think they
are very sensitive issues but I've been following this discussion with
keen interest and can't help but add a few things.
I've always been proud of Gambia being tolerant when it comes to
religion but what I'm reading here scares me. I've lived in Nigeria for
sometimes and I've seen the consequences of religious intolerance. And I
remember saying "thank God we don't have such back home". I used to even
boast to my Nigerian friends how peacefully we're living with other 'non
believers' as they used to say. Who are we to condemn what others
believe in?
I don't know exactly know what happened to make them pack so abruptly
but come to think about it these people have been there for such a long
time, some of there kids are born there and some of these kids even
speak our languages. So something real serious must have prompted them
I belive that the Gambia is a secular country, where everyone has the
right to preach what they belive in and practice it. And that every
Gambian has the right to choose what religion they want without feeling
harrased or threatened. How many of us have gone through that school and
does that make us less muslims or otherwise. I went to St Joseph's and
I've had Bibleknowledge but that doesn't make me convert. Infact I
apreciated reading the the bible because it made me more tolerant
towards other people's religion.
People have the right to criticise but I don't think we've got the
right to say who is wrong or right or who is bad or good. I think that's
for God(for those who believe in God) to decide. As Latir said what
about the born agains? Today is the Ahmadiyyans, who'll be next?
Isatou.
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 08:04:21 -0400
From: Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD11@Cry1.prc.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
I would like to find out what the Saudi connection to this whole fiasco
is. The Ahmaddis ran a business in the Gambia which though benifitted
them also benifitted many Gambians - their schools and hospitals, etc.
What kind of monetary returns they realized from their investments I
don't know but they hoped for believers in their what they were
preaching. When we talk about the education of our children being our
responsibility, the Ahmaddis were paid to educate the children it was
not free. Who knows how Muslim High School came about - when was Yaya's
trip to Saudi - The politics of money is at work here - - the Ahmaddis
leave, the Saudi's come in, plain and simple -
> Bojang who told him "If I was the Gambian president (junta leader
> Yahya
> Jammeh[)], I would have you all put to death because you are
> infidels."
> >>
>
If Bojang said what is being repeated, what does he think of christian
population, the different denominations within christian, some of the
Mourids who say they don't need prayers and most of what is called for
in the Quran because Mam Bamba will take them to heaven?
> Doesn't this sound like a propanganda by the Government to take over
> the
> business sector of the Ahmadiyya sect.
>
Propaganda and much more is at work here.
> By causing the Ahamdiyyans to flee, the govenment stands to gain their
> schools and hospitals and the many businesses they run. It may not be
> much to the Ahmadiyyans but the Gambians will have a lot to lose (and
> the
> goverment a lot to gain) including the best hospitals and schools in
> the
> country, not to mention the numerous local projects they do for the
> local
> communities.
---- let us find the puppeteer
Ya Soffie
It feels good to be back in the fold.
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 10:30:22 -0400 (EDT)
From: Salifuj@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <970912102918_1356582683@emout06.mail.aol.com>
In a message dated 97-09-12 08:12:45 EDT, you write:
<<
I would like to find out what the Saudi connection to this whole fiasco
is....when was Yaya's trip to Saudi - The politics of money is at work
here - - the Ahmaddis leave, the Saudi's come in, plain and simple -
>>
Ya Soffie,
I am glad someone can hit the nail on the head. All this talk about religion
and Islam is smoke in the clouds.
-Sal
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 10:38:35 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <970912103652_-1967408966@emout01.mail.aol.com>
Latir,
Someone on the list speculated that the gov't perhaps has a hidden agenda to
take over the Ahmadiyya's businesses etc. Personally, l doubt that very much,
especially since those assets are not really that great as far as l can see.
l think that they left because being foreigners in a foreign land, they
became scared since the criticism was coming from someone close to our head
of state in their view, although l think that does not mean that the Imam was
sent on any hidden mission by Yaya Jammeh. l think that if the criticism and
someone else that they viewed as just a man on the street, they probably
would not have left so abruptly. Just my common sense view of the situation.
Jabou
Latir wrote:
I too don't believe that anyone was going to be killed but all the same
a hostile environment against the Ahmadiyya sect seemed to exist and if
I were one of them I would probably react in a similar manner, perhaps
not as abruptly.
I'm curious though, what do you think was the real reason for their
departure?
On another note, I would also agree with you that we need to do away
with that "beggar mode". In the case of the Ahmadiyya's, I don't think
the whole country should pay complete obedience to them by not
criticising only to keep them around. People should be free to express
their views but I think there is a problem, however, when the Imam of
the State House mosque leads the way in such a vigorous manner. After
all, in his audience sits the head of state and the non response from
the government almost indicates an air of condoning that preaching. If
my memory serves me correctly, his friday sermons are aired on national
TV. This is what scares me and also, in my opinion, probably the
members of the sect who eventually left, especially after receiving the
cold shoulder from the secretary of state for religious affairs who
incidently holds the portfolio of interior, an odd combination.
Peace.
Latir Gheran
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 11:34:20 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: Salifuj@aol.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest
Message-ID: <TFSJDRVI@nusacc.org>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
I think the real picture is coming up=2E
Let us all remember that the Saudis are also from the Wahabi sect that is =20=
=20
usually very strict with women ( their own traditions NOT Islam -note =20
well=2E) They also preach a very strict version of Islam and are very =20
intolerant especially to other Islamic sects especially Iran's Shia due =20
to their acceptance of the succession of Imam Ali first not Imam Abu =20
Bakar=2E Just a point of notation=2E
Let us be careful to separate Church from State=2E
I must admit here that both Muslims and Christians do not appreciate the =20
Ahmadiyya's story or version on the final days of our common prophet =20
Jesus Christ (peace be upon him)=2E According to their ( the Ahmadiyyah )=20=
=20
sources it is believed by their promised messiah Gullam Ahmad that Christ =20=
=20
(peace be upon him) escaped death and went to India where he lived to be =20
over 100 years old and had two wives and three or four children contrary =20
to the belief of both mainstream Islam and Christianity alike=2E
This is one of the reasons why they have had problems with both the =20
Church and Islam=2E
BUT AGAIN we do not have any right to insult or threaten them because =20
they have the right to follow what the founder of their mission told =20
them=2E Secondly I respect their peaceful means of helping humanity in the=20=
=20
medical and educational fields=2E Many of us went to their school and =20
hospitals so please let us be grateful for that=2E TOLERANCE, tolerance =20
,tolerance
peace
Habib
Ps By the way as Isatou said earlier I avoid religious/sensitive issues =20
so I will not touch on this topic any more
-----Original Message-----
From: Salifuj@aol=2Ecom
Sent: Friday, September 12, 1997 10:30 AM
To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest
--------------------------------------------------------------------------=
=20
--
In a message dated 97-09-12 08:12:45 EDT, you write:
<<
I would like to find out what the Saudi connection to this whole fiasco
is=2E=2E=2E=2Ewhen was Yaya's trip to Saudi - The politics of money is at=
work
here - - the Ahmaddis leave, the Saudi's come in, plain and simple -
>>
Ya Soffie,
I am glad someone can hit the nail on the head=2E All this talk about =20
religion
and Islam is smoke in the clouds=2E
-Sal
**************************************
National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 17:44:59 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Members
Message-ID: <19970912154542.AAA50132@LOCALNAME>
Baboucarr Manneh and Lamin Ceesay have been added to the list.
We welcome them to Gambia-l and look forward to their contributions.
Baboucarr and Lamin, please send a brief introduction of yourselves
to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
I would like to remind all new members who have not yet sent their
introductions to do so.
Regards
Momodou Camara
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 13:00:15 -0300 (ADT)
From: "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95.970912125500.119848E-100000@is2.dal.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
>
>
> Latir,
> Someone on the list speculated that the gov't perhaps has a hidden agenda to
> take over the Ahmadiyya's businesses etc. Personally, l doubt that very much,
> especially since those assets are not really that great as far as l can see.
> l think that they left because being foreigners in a foreign land, they
> became scared since the criticism was coming from someone close to our head
> of state in their view,
I think that perhaps to them, it may have been viewed as a veiled
threat, reminiscent of the Idi Amin incident in Uganda, only screened in a
religious veil, but this does not deter from the gravity of the situation,
because regardless of the cause, it may allow others to think that they
can use this to get rid of other groups that they are unwilling to accept.
Religious tension is the last thing we need at home.....
Nkoyo.
Date: 12 Sep 1997 16:48:07 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Disturbing trends in the WTO
Message-ID: <967114718.526220730@inform-bbs.dk>
/* Written 8:02 PM Sep 10, 1997 by twn@igc.org in twn.features */
/* ---------- "Disturbing trends in the WTO" ---------- */
DISTURBING TRENDS IN THE W.T.O.
While the World Trade Organisation has brought no apparent benefits
to developing countries, some disturbing trends which are adverse
to the South are emerging in the organisation, which merit serious
and immediate attention. The writer gives some examples below.
By Bhagirath Lal Das
Third World Network Features
Geneva: The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has been
functioning for two years and a half, but the benefits to
developing countries, which many optimists projected in the
beginning, are not yet visible. On the other hand, some disturbing
trends are emerging which merit serious and immediate attention.
Some of these trends are enumerated below.
Disinvoking Article XVIIIB: Even before the new WTO agreements
became operational, there was pressure on developing countries to
disinvoke Article XVIIIB of the General Agreement on Tariffs and
Trade (GATT); which meant that they should give up their right to
take import-control measures for balance of payment (BOP) reasons.
It should be recalled that this provision is located in the
contractual part of GATT, and not in Part IV which contains
best-endeavour provisions for differential and more favourable
treatment of developing countries. To pressurise developing
countries to give up this contractual right is highly iniquitous.
And yet they have been pressurised; and many of them have succumbed
to the pressure. One would certainly accept that effective scrutiny
of the BOP measures in the appropriate forum in the WTO is very
much in order; but it is extremely unfair to ask a developing
country to announce that it will not exercise this right.
Denial of developing country status: Developing countries
wishing to join the WTO have, in several cases, been denied the
benefits of developing country status at the time of their acceding
to the WTO. For example, Equador was denied this status. By no
stretch of imagination can this country be considered as anything
but a developing country. And yet at the time of accession, it was
pressurised to give up its claim to be treated as a developing
country.
Later, when Ecuador did not have a proper domestic law on
intellectual property rights within one year (which is an
obligation on developed countries), it was threatened with trade
actions by a major developed country. It has been noticed that
several developing countries have been put under such pressures
recently during their negotiations for entry into the WTO.
Threats of unilateral action: Developing countries had
expected that threats of unilateral actions by developed countries
would vanish with the new agreements of the WTO in operation. In
fact during 1994 when they were seriously examining whether to
approve these new agreements, the supporters of the agreements were
citing the protection against unilateral actions as an important
benefit to the developing countries flowing out of the new
agreements. But subsequent events belied these hopes and
assurances. Threats of unilateral actions have continued
persistently. It has put the credibility of the multilateral
umbrella in grave doubt.
Shattered hopes of liberalisation in textiles: The manner of
implementation by developed countries of their obligations of
progressive liberalisation in the textiles sector puts a serious
question mark on their intentions in this sector. In fact, several
developing countries had considered the provision of progressive
liberalisation in this sector to be a major positive factor while
formulating their position on the Uruguay Round results in 1994.
They are now gravely disappointed.
In actual practice, the developed countries did not cover any
restricted textile item (except a solitary item by Canada) in the
first phase of liberalisation which was to take place on 1 January
1995. They liberalised only such items which had never been under
restraint in the Multi-Fibre Arrangement (MFA).
Now the same disappointing practice is going to be repeated in
the second stage of liberalisation which will take place on 1
January 1998. The developed countries have announced the list of
items to be liberalised in this phase, and it appears that for the
US, EU and Canada, the liberalisation will respectively account for
only 1.30, 3.15 and 0.70% of the volume of the import of restricted
items.
Persistent failure of the major developed countries to display
adequate political will to liberalise their textiles imports gives
cause for grave concern as to whether they will really abide by
their commitment to restore this sector into the folds of normal
GATT rules in the beginning of 2005.
Attempts at new restraints in textiles: Immediately after the
new agreements came into force, the US imposed a large number of
new import-restraint measures against the textiles of some
developing countries. The enabling provisions of the transitional
safeguards in the agreement on textiles and clothing were
enthusiastically applied, totally ignoring the cautionary provision
that such steps should be only sparingly taken. Of course, some of
these measures have been removed, following the findings of panels
that these were not legal; but the developing countries facing the
restrictions had to undergo tremendous hardship and uncertainty
because of these improper measures of a major developed country.
Anti-dumping action in textiles sector: Another major trading
partner, the EU, has been liberally resorting to anti-dumping
actions against the textile imports from some developing countries.
With slight changes in the descriptions, they have sometimes been
results in harassment of the exporters of developing countries.
Besides, it generates uncertainty in the minds of the importers and
they start switching to different sources of supply. It is clear
that the onset of the so-called rule-based system in the WTO has
not hindered the major developed countries from using anti-dumping
measures as an instrument of protectionism.
The aggressive transitional safeguard actions and anti-dumping
actions of these major developed countries indicate that these
countries have not yet got reconciled to the prospect of the
textiles sector finally being covered by the normal GATT
disciplines in 2005.
Unbalanced priorities in the services sectors: When the
results of the Uruguay Round were being finalised in Marrakesh,
decisions on pursuing some services sectors were taken by the
ministers. Three sectors need particular mention, viz financial
services, telecommunications and movement of labour. The first two
are of deep interest to the developed countries and the third is of
special interest to developing countries.
In the process of the follow-up in the WTO, the movement of
labour has been handled very superficially and the negotiations
have been concluded with insignificant results, whereas a
fast-track approach was adopted to get deep commitments on
liberalisation in the other two sectors. There are now
comprehensive agreements in financial services and
telecommunications, whereas the liberalisation of the movement of
labour has been left practically unattended.
Ignoring research and development subsidy review: Subsidies to
firms for research and development have been classified as
non-actionable subsidy in the WTO agreement on subsidies. Normally
such subsidies are common in developed countries enabling their
firms to improve their competitiveness in the international market.
The WTO agreement on subsidy required a review of this provision by
the end of June 1996. No review was done. It was decided that a
review would take place at a future date if members wish to do so.
Thus this review will not come up automatically even in future.
The reason given for a quiet burial to this review is that
there is a lack of experience on this subject and no notification
has been submitted. There was actually a need for an in- depth
study as to whether such subsidies should continue to be immune
from counter-action. After all, the consideration of the subjects
though there was practically no prior experience of these subjects
in the GATT. Concerted efforts were made to collect information and
conduct analytical studies on these subjects.
Like the consideration of the movement of labour, this is
another subject which would not have been favoured by developed
countries for a detailed scrutiny; and it has consequently been put
in the cold storage.
These are only some examples to illustrate the general
direction which the WTO is taking. The developing countries are
over-stretched in the WTO with their limited resources. A number of
meetings are going on simultaneously. It is difficult for the
delegations even to remain present in most of these meetings;
effective participation and guiding the course of the meetings is
a near impossibility.
These countries are further handicapped as they do not have
adequate technical resources either in their missions in Geneva or
in their capitals. The issues are diverse and extremely
complicated. It is difficult for them to be prepared adequately to
safeguard their interests and to take initiatives from their side.
The major developed countries, on the other hand, have
abundant resources at their disposal and their objectives are also
very clear. They want to use the framework of the WTO to expand
the space for their manufacturers, traders, service providers,
investors and high technology monopolies.
If the developing countries ignore this oncoming
well-organised and massive thrust, they will be exposing themselves
to the risk of being total losers in this one-sided game. They
should gear themselves up, individually and in groups, and reverse
the adverse trends that are being set. - Third World Network
Features
-ends-
About the writer: Bhagirath Lal Das is a former Director of
International Trade Programmes in the United Nations Conference on
Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Earlier he was India's Ambassador
and Permanent Representative to GATT.
When reproducing this feature, please credit Third World Network
Features and (if applicable) the cooperating magazine or agency
involved in the article, and give the byline. Please send us
cuttings.
For more information, please contact:
Third World Network
228, Macalister Road, 10400 Penang, Malaysia.
Email: twn@igc.apc.org; twnpen@twn.po.my
Tel: (+604)2293511,2293612 & 2293713;
Fax: (+604)2298106 & 2264505
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 19:07:56 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <19970912170840.AAA50074@LOCALNAME>
Momodou Musa Ceesay has been added to the list.
Welcome to Gambia-l Mr. Ceesay we look forward to your
contributions.
Please send a brief introduction of yourself to:
gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Regards
Momodou Camara
From: Numukunda Darboe <ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <1.5.4.16.19970911094923.14f76c3c@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 10:38 AM 9/12/97 -0400, you wrote:
>Latir,
>Someone on the list speculated that the gov't perhaps has a hidden agenda to
>take over the Ahmadiyya's businesses etc. Personally, l doubt that very much,
>especially since those assets are not really that great as far as l can see.
>l think that they left because being foreigners in a foreign land, they
>became scared since the criticism was coming from someone close to our head
>of state in their view, although l think that does not mean that the Imam was
>sent on any hidden mission by Yaya Jammeh. l think that if the criticism and
>even threats came from
>
>someone else that they viewed as just a man on the street, they probably
>would not have left so abruptly. Just my common sense view of the situation.
>
>Jabou
>
>Latir wrote:
>
>I'm curious though, what do you think was the real reason for their
>departure?
>
>On another note, I would also agree with you that we need to do away
>with that "beggar mode". In the case of the Ahmadiyya's, I don't think
>the whole country should pay complete obedience to them by not
>criticising only to keep them around.
Hey Guys,
I hope this situation is not analogous to the scandal that the Libyan
president Muhammah Ghadafi had offered president Jawara a reward if he
demolished the Banjul Breweries. Someomnme did mention something about a
possible Saudi influence on the incident.
Anyway I don't understand what Jabou and Latir mean by "we need to do away
with that "beggar mode"." Considering the number of high schools that are
run by the Gambia Goveernment, I think we should be very grateful to these
missionaries. Correct me if I am wrong, but out of all the high schools that
I know, the government use to fund only Gambia High, Armitage, and partially
Muslim high scools. The rest which includes The two Saint Augustine's, Saint
Joseph's, Nustrat, saint peter's, Nasir (Basse),I belive one in Mansakonko
funded by the Ahmadiyya's etc....
Does anyone know what is going to happen to their high schools? If they
cease funding, I don't think the government will be able to maintain them.
This can cause some chaos in our country. The government has enough trouble
in maintaing those high schools moreover adding some more to their budget.
Any comments?
Numukunda
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 13:12:12 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970912125448.1823A-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Greetings:
What was the reason given for creating a state mosque and state
Imam in the first place?
Is Gambia being transformed into a theocratic state before our
very eyes?
Why do we keep saying that religion is a sensitive issue and
decline to talk about it? Surely we can have an open and frank
discussion on matters pertaining to it and not
be huffing mad simply
because one has a completely different position to another's.
Religious tolerance will not come about if there is no free and
open discussion on the subject. Nothing bad will happen if at
the end of a lengthy discussion on the subject we still find
ourselves on opposite sides of the fence. The good thing about
it will be that we would have begun the process of tolerating
each other with respect and dignity. It sure beats the sparring
matches that sometimes go on between say, a local mosque's
loudspeaker and a local church's loudspeaker. Both extorting
the people that there way is the better way. The only way!
LatJor
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 12:14:40 -0500
From: Numukunda Darboe <ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <1.5.4.16.19970911095430.14f77f48@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 10:38 AM 9/12/97 -0400, you wrote:
>Latir,
>Someone on the list speculated that the gov't perhaps has a hidden agenda to
>take over the Ahmadiyya's businesses etc. Personally, l doubt that very much,
>especially since those assets are not really that great as far as l can see.
>l think that they left because being foreigners in a foreign land, they
>became scared since the criticism was coming from someone close to our head
>of state in their view, although l think that does not mean that the Imam was
>sent on any hidden mission by Yaya Jammeh. l think that if the criticism and
>even threats came from
>
>someone else that they viewed as just a man on the street, they probably
>would not have left so abruptly. Just my common sense view of the situation.
>
>Jabou
>
>Latir wrote:
>
>I'm curious though, what do you think was the real reason for their
>departure?
>
>On another note, I would also agree with you that we need to do away
>with that "beggar mode". In the case of the Ahmadiyya's, I don't think
>the whole country should pay complete obedience to them by not
>criticising only to keep them around.
Sorry first one was incomplete
Hey Guys,
I hope this situation is not analogous to the scandal that the Libyan
president Muhammah Ghadafi had offered president Jawara a reward if he
demolished the Banjul Breweries. Someomnme did mention something about a
possible Saudi influence on the incident.
Anyway I don't understand what Jabou and Latir mean by "we need to do away
with that "beggar mode"." Considering the number of high schools that are
run by the Gambia Goveernment, I think we should be very grateful to these
missionaries. Correct me if I am wrong, but out of all the high schools that
I know, the government use to fund only Gambia High, Armitage, and partially
Muslim high scools. The rest which includes The two Saint Augustine's, Saint
Joseph's, Nustrat, saint peter's, Nasir (Basse),I belive one in Mansakonko
funded by the Ahmadiyya's etc....are funded privately.
Does anyone know what is going to happen to their high schools? If they
cease funding, I don't think the government will be able to maintain them.
This can cause some chaos in our country. The government has enough trouble
in maintaing those high schools moreover adding some more to their budget.
Any comments?
Numukunda
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 15:11:35 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)
Message-ID: <341993E7.3D8BA441@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Summit opens in Banjul
**********************
Reuters reported that a two-day summit of the Permanent Inter-state
Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel opened in Banjul yesterday.
A summary of the preparatory meetings, that included the region's
external donors, concluded that "They are convinced that little by
little, the bulk of financial support for Sahelian development will be
provided by local savings, increased export earnings and
regional/international private investment". The summary also stated
that there was a realisation that the level of local savings in the
Member states of the Drought Control group, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde,
Chad, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal, are
too low to "to finance investments needed for development", according to
Reuters.
FAO indicates improved conditions in the western part of the Sahel
******************************************************************
The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) "Sahel Weather And Crop
Situation Report No 4", dated September 11, indicates that while "rains
decreased to well below normal over most parts of Senegal, The Gambia
and Mauritania from the second decade of July up to mid-August,
severely affecting early planted crops...Precipitation resumed in late
August/early September with abundant and widespread rains over the
entire region."
The report goes on to say that the FAO fielded assessment mission to
the drought affected areas of Senegal, The Gambia and Mauritania where
"Reduced rains in July in the west of the Sahel have severely affected
crop development and will diminish yield potential."
According to the report, due the the abundant rains that followed in
late August and early September, there was a "replenishment of soil
moisture reserves, regeneration of pastures and filling of water
reservoirs, thus improving prospects for crops that had not failed."
(Source: FAO Report Distributed via Africa News Online)
"Clinton Accepts Credentials Of New Gambian Envoy"
**************************************************
Here are the texts of the remarks on the occasion of the presentation of
letters of credence from the Gambian Ambassador to the United States,
Crispin Grey-Johnson, to President Clinton "as prepared for delivery,
in the Oval Office on September 8."
GREY-JOHNSON TEXT:
It is a great honor for me to present to you today, the letters of
credence accrediting me as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary
of the Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America. I seize
also this opportunity to transmit to you the letters of recall of my
predecessor.
Mr. President,
On this special occasion, I bring you fraternal greetings and best
wishes from His Excellency Col. (Rtd.) Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh, president
of the Republic of The Gambia.
The great American traditions of freedom and justice which have
formed the pillars of democracy in the United States of America and
the bedrock of your prosperity, have, over the decades, inspired
nations both great and small, and have now unfolded, universally, as
the sine qua non of political stability and social and economic
development.
The Gambian people, who are no less inspired by these your
traditions, have just ushered in a Second Republic whose guiding
principles are the same ideals of freedom, justice and democracy. Under
the leadership of His Excellency President Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh,
Gambians are determined to create all the necessary conditions for
rapid and steady progress towards their political, social and economic
development -- conditions that were deprived them during centuries of
colonial bondage, and the ensuing decades of benign, post-independence
neglect.
It is certain that the cordial relations that exist between our two
countries will stand us, Gambians, in good stead so that we may benefit
from America's support and encouragement in our efforts towards
progress and prosperity in an atmosphere of continued peace.
Mr. President,
Although it is not so apparent, a bridge does exist between The
Gambia and the United States of America. It was built a long time ago
when millions of Africans were shipped across the Atlantic from the
shores of The Gambia. Alex Haley's "ROOTS" reminded the whole world of
The Gambia's role as an exit point for many of those who were to become
the ancestors of today's African-Americans.
It is our fervent hope that the principles of democracy,
brotherliness and mutual respect which govern relations between The
Gambia and the United States of America, will define the uses to which
that old, old bridge will now be put. In my capacity as ambassador, I
shall endeavor to ensure that Americans and Gambians use that bridge to
build up each other, politically, socially, economically and
culturally.
I am confident that I can count, sir, on your personal support and
that of your entire administration in the pursuit of this objective.
I thank you.
CLINTON TEXT:
Mr. Ambassador:
I accept with pleasure the Letter of Credence accrediting you as
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of The
Gambia to the United States and acknowledge the Letter of Recall of
your predecessor. I hope that your arrival will mark the further
strengthening of the ties which exist between our two countries.
The United States applauds The Gambia's transition to an elected
civilian government. We support the continuing progress in the
development of your democratic institutions and your growing commitment
to the protection of human rights of all Gambians. Both areas are the
pillars of our friendship and cooperation.
We look forward to the day when all individuals and political
parties participate freely in the political processes of The Gambia. I
hope that all participants in the democratic process will have equal
access to the media. I encourage your government to invite interested
human rights groups to visit your country to ensure that the civil
rights of all persons, even those accused or convicted of crimes, are
protected according to the rule of law.
We trust that your government will continue to meet, positively and
swiftly, its peoples' democratic aspirations so that attention may be
devoted to The Gambia's economic development.
As you begin your mission here, I wish you every success. I look
forward to working with you and your government on matters of mutual
interest and concern.
(Source: Release Distributed via Africa News Online)
Resumption of commercial transport through Senegambian border
In a Reuters new piece titled "Gambia, Senegal end road transport
wrangle" and dated 12 September, 1997, it is reported that on Monday
September 12, 1997 an accord signed between Senagal and The Gambia will
allow for commercial transport between the two countries after being
suspended following the break-up of the Senegambian Confederation in
1989.
According to Reuters, "The director of planning at the Gambian
communications ministry, Adama Deen, told reporters the two countries
had agreed quotas of Inter-State Transport Permits between them."
Accord allows for Senegal and Gambia to be issued permits for 150 and
100 vehicles respectively with concessions for these numbers to be
increased later.
The Reuters report also states that Alieu Gai, representing the Gambia
Public Transport Corporation (GPTC), has said GPTC will resume bus
service to Dakar shortly after the accord comes in force on Monday.
Latir Gheran
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 15:37:03 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@spelman.edu>
To: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970912153108.3137B-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Judging from President Clinton's response to our Ambassador's
presentation of his letters of credence, the strengthening of
democdractic institutions and human rights are the two conditions
the Gambian govt will have to satisfy for President Jammeh to
be invited for dinner at the White House.
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:07:18 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <3419A0F6.90AB9BF1@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Numukunda Darboe wrote:
> Anyway I don't understand what Jabou and Latir mean by "we need to do
> away with that "beggar mode"." Considering the number of high schools
> that are run by the Gambia Goveernment, I think we should be very
> grateful to these missionaries. Correct me if I am wrong, but out of
> all the high schools that I know, the government use to fund only
> Gambia High, Armitage, and partially Muslim high scools. The rest
> which includes The two Saint Augustine's, Saint Joseph's, Nustrat,
> saint peter's, Nasir (Basse),I belive one in Mansakonko funded by the
> Ahmadiyya's etc....are funded privately.
By "beggar mode" I, and I believe Jabou, was referring to the policy of
constantly looking for help instead of trying to do what we can on our
own. In the case of Ahmadiyyas, this would mean not going out of our
way to appease them just so that they can continue their programmes. Of
course I agree that any assistance offered to us as Gambians should be
well appreciated and this is why, based on the information we have
obtained thus far, I am somewhat opposed to the manner with which the
Ahmadiyya's were treated as of late by both the government and those in
our county who opposed them.
> Does anyone know what is going to happen to their high schools? If
> they cease funding, I don't think the government will be able to
> maintain them.
> This can cause some chaos in our country. The government has enough
> trouble in maintaing those high schools moreover adding some more to
> their budget.
Reuters reported that only the hospitals closed after the departure of
members of the sect. Hopefully the schools will remain open. I also
doubt the government has the capacity to run the schools given our
present economic situation. Perhaps the country would be best served by
the government, not the Imams or Islamic organisations, making genuine
diplomatic gestures to the members of the sect to return with some sort
of guarantee or assurance that their religious freedom and security will
protected to the fullest extent of the laws of our land.
Peace.
Latir Gheran
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:21:35 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <3419A44F.1C44C08D@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Latjor Ndow wrote:
> Why do we keep saying that religion is a sensitive issue and
> decline to talk about it? Surely we can have an open and frank
> discussion on matters pertaining to it and not
> be huffing mad simply because one has a completely different position
> to another's.
> Religious tolerance will not come about if there is no free and
> open discussion on the subject. Nothing bad will happen if at
> the end of a lengthy discussion on the subject we still find
> ourselves on opposite sides of the fence. The good thing about
> it will be that we would have begun the process of tolerating
> each other with respect and dignity. It sure beats the sparring
> matches that sometimes go on between say, a local mosque's
> loudspeaker and a local church's loudspeaker. Both extorting
> the people that there way is the better way. The only way!
I agree completely with what Latjor is saying here. Honest and frank
discussion on religious matters should be encouraged for the purpose
that is gained by discussions of any type.
As long as there is some respect for those involved, that is discussion
on a mature level, I am sure we would all appreciate the views and
insight that can be offered. Thus, we should be able to this without
fear of offence, regardless of the sensitivity of the issue. This
should also be the case on matters related to politics, culture (ethnic
or tribal), society and others.
Peace.
Latir Gheran
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:36:19 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <3419A7C3.2323ED01@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Latjor Ndow wrote:
> What was the reason given for creating a state mosque and state
> Imam in the first place?
> Is Gambia being transformed into a theocratic state before our
> very eyes?
This is a very important question although I do not believe that what
exists is officially "a state mosque and state Imam".
A mosque was built on the grounds of State House in Banjul and as with
most mosques, there is an Imam. With what funds and why the mosque was
built is, again, an important question that deserves an answer.
Rumour has it that the mosque was built to give the soldiers and others
working in State House a decent place to pray as opposed to the smaller
structure that existed during Jawara's tenure. While I was in Banjul
last year, I did notice that activities at the mosque did have wide
exposure on the Gambia TV, most likely due to the fact that it is
located on State House grounds and that the Head of State is usually in
attendance. This is what gives it the image of being state; that is a
state mosque with a state Imam.
Peace.
Latir Gheran
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 17:02:07 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)
Message-ID: <3419ADCF.1B8F9CA@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Latjor Ndow wrote:
> Judging from President Clinton's response to our Ambassador's
> presentation of his letters of credence, the strengthening of
> democdractic institutions and human rights are the two conditions
> the Gambian govt will have to satisfy for President Jammeh to
> be invited for dinner at the White House.
I agree! It seems as though the following line alone says it all:
"We trust that your government will continue to meet, positively and
swiftly, its peoples' democratic aspirations so that attention may be
devoted to The Gambia's economic development."
strengthening of democratic institutions + human rights = aid
Is this fair? What do you think?
Peace.
Latir Gheran
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 17:49:08 -0400 (EDT)
From: Salifuj@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)
Message-ID: <970912174543_841999322@emout13.mail.aol.com>
In a message dated 97-09-12 17:01:55 EDT, you write:
<<
Latjor Ndow wrote:
> Judging from President Clinton's response to our Ambassador's
> presentation of his letters of credence, the strengthening of
> democdractic institutions and human rights are the two conditions
> the Gambian govt will have to satisfy for President Jammeh to
> be invited for dinner at the White House.
I agree! It seems as though the following line alone says it all:
"We trust that your government will continue to meet, positively and
swiftly, its peoples' democratic aspirations so that attention may be
devoted to The Gambia's economic development."
strengthening of democratic institutions + human rights = aid
Is this fair? What do you think?
>>
Whether this is fair or not, I do not think there is much choice here. The
message is very much American and as loud and clear as it could:
UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER to our terms is the only way to be friends. They did
it to Japan. What do they care about a tiny African country like the Gambia?
-Sal
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 19:30:04 -0400 (EDT)
From: SANG1220@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: SANG1220@aol.com
Subject: Secretary of state for Religious Affairs
Message-ID: <970912192637_-1600005206@emout08.mail.aol.com>
I was not aware that Gambia had such a department. Religion should not be
legislated rather it should be left to individuals to choose what religion to
follow. When I was growing up in Banjul, we did not have a department for
religious affairs but people worshipped without treats from anybody. No one
group of people leaves abruptly like that without reason. If it turns out
that Mr Bojang did made treats to the "ahmadyyas" I believe+think a
condemnation is in order.
Thanks
Daddy Sang
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 21:58:17 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <970912215353_-2069570075@emout04.mail.aol.com>
Numukunda,
That is precisely the point. When are we going to take responsibilty
instead of just throwing our hands up in the air and lamenting about "the
missionaries leaving" Now that the Ahmadiyyas are gone, perhaps we will pull
our selves up by our boot straps and do something for a change.
Jabou
>
>
>I'm curious though, what do you think was the real reason for their
>departure?
>
>On another note, I would also agree with you that we need to do away
>with that "beggar mode". In the case of the Ahmadiyya's, I don't think
>the whole country should pay complete obedience to them by not
>criticising only to keep them around.
Hey Guys,
I hope this situation is not analogous to the scandal that the Libyan
president Muhammah Ghadafi had offered president Jawara a reward if he
demolished the Banjul Breweries. Someomnme did mention something about a
possible Saudi influence on the incident.
Anyway I don't understand what Jabou and Latir mean by "we need to do away
with that "beggar mode"." Considering the number of high schools that are
run by the Gambia Goveernment, I think we should be very grateful to these
missionaries. Correct me if I am wrong, but out of all the high schools that
I know, the government use to fund only Gambia High, Armitage, and partially
Muslim high scools. The rest which includes The two Saint Augustine's, Saint
Joseph's, Nustrat, saint peter's, Nasir (Basse),I belive one in Mansakonko
funded by the Ahmadiyya's etc....
Does anyone know what is going to happen to their high schools? If they
cease funding, I don't think the government will be able to maintain them.
This can cause some chaos in our country. The government has enough trouble
in maintaing those high schools moreover adding some more to their budget.
Any comments?
Numukunda
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 22:27:17 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <970912222550_-901933711@emout19.mail.aol.com>
While l was in Gambia this summer, l heard discussions to the effect that
Yaya Jammeh was encouraging muslims to build mosques at or close to their
work places so that they can pray the five daily prayers. E.g, one of the
faculty members at GTTI, who is a long time friend, told me that they now
had a very nice mosque on the grounds. Some of the students had prepared a
rather modest place to pray in and eventually got funding to build the
present one.l forget where she said the money came from. l don't see anything
wrong with this encouragement. It certainly does not diminish from any other
sect's religious freedom. Yaya being a muslim, has the right to build a
mosque close to his residence to pray in. He is certainly not the only muslim
at the State House, and others on site can and do join him to pray in
congregation as our religion dictates. Any other leader that comes along will
most definitely have muslims around him or her at the State House who can
continue to use the mosque. Let us not, in our zealouness to defend religious
tolerance, forget that we as muslims are supposed to stop whatever we are
doing and pray at the prescribed times and there are many muslims at the
State House. The Christians only go to church on Sundays, but l'm sure if any
future president who happens to be a Christian built a chapel on the grounds,
it would not be the end of the World.They can merely go to the chapel and the
muslims can use the mosque to fulfill their daily prayer obligations. This l
think, will truely demonstrate religious tolerance.
Jabou.
Jabou.
<<Latjor Ndow wrote:
> What was the reason given for creating a state mosque and state
> Imam in the first place?
> Is Gambia being transformed into a theocratic state before our
> very eyes?
This is a very important question although I do not believe that what
exists is officially "a state mosque and state Imam".
A mosque was built on the grounds of State House in Banjul and as with
most mosques, there is an Imam. With what funds and why the mosque was
built is, again, an important question that deserves an answer.
Rumour has it that the mosque was built to give the soldiers and others
working in State House a decent place to pray as opposed to the smaller
structure that existed during Jawara's tenure. While I was in Banjul
last year, I did notice that activities at the mosque did have wide
exposure on the Gambia TV, most likely due to the fact that it is
located on State House grounds and that the Head of State is usually in
attendance. This is what gives it the image of being state; that is a
state mosque with a state Imam.
Peace.
Latir Gheran
Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 21:44:40 -0500 (EST)
From: Ousman Gajigo <gajigoo@wabash.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <AC049B23A4@scholar.wabash.edu>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
I find something wrong with this. Since The Gambia is not an Islamic
state but a secular one, the government should not be directly
involved in one sided religious matters. Why not build churches from
government budget? Don't tell me it's because we have enough churches
and not enough mosques. The point is, it is not the role of the
government to be involved in such religious affairs because not 100%
of the country is muslim. Let's put rhetorics aside and think about
this rationally. This is unfair to all non-muslims Gambia.
Personally, I think the building of all these mosques is politics and
nothing else.
Ousman
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 13 Sep 97 00:27:21 PDT
From: TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest
Message-ID: <9709130727.utk7586@RR5.intel.com>
<<<< Yaya being a muslim, has the right to build a
mosque close to his residence to pray in.>>>>
Jabou, the point here is that this is a State House and for that matter a
temporary residence of any individual who might be at the helm of our country,
including Jammeh at certain point in time. With all due respect to Islam as
my primary believe, I do think it is indeed wrong for Jammeh to build a mosque
in the premises of the State House.
<< He is certainly not the only muslim
at the State House, and others on site can and do join him to pray in
congregation as our religion dictates. Any other leader that comes along will
most definitely have muslims around him or her at the State House who can
continue to use the mosque.>>
Now how many different religious house are we going to end up with in the State
House premises considering the religious composition of our country provided
every head of state that may come in due course decide to denote his religious
believes by building a worshipping place at the state house????
<<<<Let us not, in our zealouness to defend religious
tolerance, forget that we as muslims are supposed to stop whatever we are
doing and pray at the prescribed times and there are many muslims at the
State House. <<The Christians only go to church on Sundays, but l'm sure if any
future president who happens to be a Christian built a chapel on the grounds,
it would not be the end of the World.>>
Does that mean they only pray once a week??????
<<They can merely go to the chapel and the
muslims can use the mosque to fulfill their daily prayer obligations. This l
think, will truly demonstrate religious tolerance.>>
I truly believed that this kind of religious tolerance is going to make our
state house a religious war zone in form of different sects building their own
worshipping house. If it really means that much for the occupants of the State
House to observe their duty to Allah....they can always take a break from work
during this times and pay what is expected of them at the Banjul Mosque. They
have all the means of going to Banjul mosque if they choose to.
Personally, I see building a mosque in the State House as a propaganda in order
for the current regime to win public support in a country where political
affiliation are rooted in ones religion and ethnic backgrounds....and Jammeh
needs to understand that his job as a president comes first to our nation and we
careless of his religious believes and the rest of his administration for that
matter.
Let's stop fundamentalism and fanaticism of religion.....!!!
Peace,
Pa-Abdou
Date: Sat, 13 Sep 1997 11:55:40 -0400 (EDT)
From: SANG1220@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: SANG1220@aol.com
Subject: Religion
Message-ID: <970913115533_-298411875@emout12.mail.aol.com>
Pa Abdou, my point exactly all this is doing is promote secterian strife and
gambia cannot afford such a commotion.
Thanks
Daddy Sang
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 13 Sep 1997 18:48:32 -0700
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <341B4270.5783@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Jabou!
I have been really struggling to stay out of this interesting
discussion. However, I can=B4t help commenting on your latest post. You
wrote:
> l heard discussions to the effect that
> Yaya Jammeh was encouraging muslims to build mosques at or close to the=
ir work places so that they can pray the five daily prayers....
> l don't see anything wrong with this encouragement. =
Should workers be encouraged to build mosques at their places of work?
With whose money? On whose land? Let us remember that the places of work
are usually limited in size. What if Christians want to build a church
at the same work place? What if "Jalang" worshippers want to build a
"Jalang" on the same grounds? Do you think that the "tolerant" Muslims
would remain tolerant if other houses of worship are built next to thier
mosques? Encouraging religious objects and houses at places of work can
in my opinion be a recipe for disaster.
You also wrote:
> Yaya being a muslim, has the right to build a
> mosque close to his residence to pray in. He is certainly not the only =
muslim
> at the State House, and others on site can and do join him to pray in
> congregation as our religion dictates. Any other leader that comes alon=
g will most definitely have muslims around him or her at the State House =
who can continue to use the mosque.
I completely agree with you that Yaya has a right to build a place of
worship close to HIS residence - a residence that he owns. State House
is however owned by all Gambians and should be a symbol representative
of all Gambians. It should be a religiously, tribally etc. neutral
ground to avoid sending the wrong signals. =
If the next president is a Christian and plans to build a church at
State House, do you think Muslims would silently accept it as they have
accepted the mosque? If the next president is a "Jalang" worshipper and
plans to build one, would the Muslims accept it? I don=B4t think so. =
Sticking to the issue of Muslims, I believe the Ahmaddiyas cannot be
led in prayer by other Muslims (correct me if I am wrong). What if there
are Gambian Ahmaddiyas at State House who want their own mosque so that
they would not miss prayer times?
Another issue that comes to mind with the mosque at State House is the
potential for competition between it and the Banjul Central Mosque.
Would this be healthy for the Muslim community?
You also wrote:
> The Christians only go to church on Sundays,...
The Christians go to church on Sundays for mass but that doesn=B4t mean
that they pray only once a week. They can pray in a church, chapel etc.
any day of the week.
To conclude, I believe that building the mosque at State House was a
mistake. It has however been done. One of the issues that should be
addressed now is how it can be kept from serving as a state mosque and
thus representative of government policy. This should be done to avoid
repeating the first repercussion of the mistake of building the mosque-
the Ahmaddiya problem. =
Buharry.
P.S.
Religious tolerance would have been demonstrated in my opinion if
State House had remained a religiously neutral piece of land. If the
mosque HAD to be built, then other places of worship representative of
the general Gambian population should have been built because Gambians
of other religious beliefs work and sleep at State House. Only then
would religious tolerance have been demonstrated in my opinion.
D.S.
Date: Sat, 13 Sep 1997 13:13:13 -0400 (EDT)
From: KTouray@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Improper Gov't meddling
Message-ID: <970913131150_87540706@emout16.mail.aol.com>
I join the chorus of list members who blame squarely the gov't for the
fleeing of the Ahmediyya. The circumstances of their departure no matter how
trivial it may seem to some is a stern reminder to all of us that an
intrusive and overreaching gov't would sooner or later carve for itself
responsibilities that would supposedly be in the common interest but infact
are designed to further specific agendas. Why in Gods name would we have
Religious Affairs as an added cabinet portfolio? Do we seriously want the
gov't to be promoting, regulating and otherwise overseeing religion? These
are functions we have traditionally left under the purvue of neighborhood
clerics who have done a fine job over the years. Unless we revert to a
theocray gov't must not provide a pulpit for any single agency or Imam to
proselthise. The president is entitled to hear his Imam's sermons but the
nation must not be fed the same sermons through gov't sponsorship. It is both
undemocratic and defeats the very notion of a sermon which is usually
tailored to reflect what people encounter in their daily lives.
With an aneamic economy and a population faced with excruciating poverty the
President and his team would be well advised to shed one of many
responsibilties for which govts are utterly incompetent to fulfill and focus
instead on how todo two things relevant to the future of the nation
lies-education and healthcare. Religion is the ultimate domain of the
individual.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 14 Sep 1997 00:03:05 +0200
From: chakys@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: new member
Message-ID: <199709132159.XAA18352@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Hello to all the members,
I am actually very happy to be a member of the gambian-l .my name is
chakys, living in Denmark and i'm from the ivory coast.Some will
naturally think about the purpose of being a member of the gambia-l.
I would gladly answer that i admitted the principle to share with
others all the gambians concerns. I do hope that i will be a
potential active member and bring my full contribution to all the
debates about politics in Gambia.
Kind regards to all the list members.
Chakys.
Date: Sat, 13 Sep 1997 22:26:41 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.970913212150.1030A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
" I think we should be very grateful to these
missionaries. Correct me if I am wrong, but out of all the high schools
that
I know, the government use to fund only Gambia High, Armitage, and
partially
Muslim high scools. The rest which includes The two Saint Augustine's,
Saint
Joseph's, Nustrat, saint peter's, Nasir (Basse),I belive one in Mansakonko
funded by the Ahmadiyya's etc. "
Gambia-l, being a christian ( catholic ), I feel somewhat uncomfortable
and reluctant to be involved in the current and hottest topic in the list
namely the establishment of a mosque and Imam at State House. Nonetheless,
I tipped my hat to Numukunda, Habib, Ousman, Pa Abdou, Buhary, KTouray
and others who saw the need for a separation of Church/Mosque and State.
What impressed me most with the above named individuals, is that they have
not been blinded and biased by their religious convictions and
affliations, thus being able to offer rational and objective reasoning to
their
arguements. I therefore add my voice in the denunciation of any form of
religion ( be it christianity, Islam or whatever else ) being mixed with
government as we do want our nation to be either a fundamentalist Islamic
or christian State.
I agree with Numukunda that we should be grateful to the
missionaries, especially given the fact that our government has
historically been way behind the missionaries in establishing high schools
over the years. I do not know the current situation as to the number of
high schools currently owned and funded by the government. Let us take a
brief history of The first High Schools in The Gambia. Both St Augustine's
and St Joseph's were founded and run by catholic missionaries from
Ireland. The current Gambia High School was founded by Methodist
missionaries. It intially started and was called Boys High School ( BHS )
and Girls High School ( GHS ) and used to be located at Dobson Street. I
am not sure of the exact time but maybe around the late 50's or early 60's
was the time that the government took them over, integrated, renamed
them
Gambia High School and finally moved them to its current location. Prior
to that the government did not have any High School of its own. Armitage
School used to be what was then called a MODERN SECONDARY SCHOOL meaning
that it did not lead to the GCE O levels track. At the end of Standard
eight in Modern Secondary, students were given the oportunity to take the
then secondary four exams. Passing students were eligible to continue
their education at the real high schools in the third or fourth form.
Armitage School had that status until around ( I believe around the mid
60's when its curricullum was upgraded thus leading to the GCE O levels,
attaining similar status to St Augustine's, St Joseph's and Gambia High
School. To my memory, The Ahamadyaas were the first moslem missionaries to
establish a High School in The Gambia which was Nusrat and that started by
early seventies or maybe late 60's ( if I am correct - does anybody know
the exact year - Nusrat alumni ! ) Moslem High School was established
after
my time when I had already left the country. So, probably someone can
educate me as to whether Moslem High School was Government founded and
funded or was it by The Gambia Moslem Association ? I do not the
historical facts of that high school and will appreciate finding out the
answers. I forgot to mention that those students who were in modern
secondary schools and for that matter any other qualified students were
eligible to take the Yundum College entrance examination for the three
year course that led to the qualification of a " QUALIFIED TEACHER ". I am
sure that relatively older list members like Dr Nyang, Daddy Sang,
Jabou and Habib will substantiate my historical facts documented here.
My reason for going through this brief history of High Schools is to
demonstrate that our government had done relatively very little in that
field
compared to the missionaries who had been the pioneers and contributed to
our social development. That is why I believe that The Ahmadyaas should
have been treated with more respect, dignity and gratitude for their
contributions in our country rather than threats of persecution.
( Just an opinion, please feel free to disagree with my views if you
choose to :)- )
Thanks
Tony Loum
*******************************************************************************
*******************************************************************************
Anthony W Loum 206-543-4360 Voice
Supervisor, Foster Business Libary 206-616-6430 Fax
University of Washington tloum@u.washington.edu
Box 353224
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
*******************************************************************************
*******************************************************************************
