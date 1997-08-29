Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: SAHEL

by Abdou Gibba <

2) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

3) Fwd: Collapsed Building

by

4) Re: Collapsed Building

by "<

5) Mobutu Dies In Exile In Morocco

by

6) RE: confirmation

by

7) RE: SAHEL

by

8) RE: SAHEL

by

9) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

by

10) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

by J GAYE <

11) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

by "Heidi Skramstad" <

12) RE: SINGING OFF!

by J GAYE <

13) Trying to locate a relative!

by Lamin Camara <

14) Re: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

by

15) Re: SAHEL

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

16) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

by

17) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

by

18) RE: SAHEL

by

19) Gambia in the News (Digest)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

20) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

21) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)

by

22) RE: SINGING OFF!

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

23) Collapsed Building

by

24) Religious Tolerance

by

25) UN Council / Gambia

by

26) gastech survey (fwd)

by Gabriel Ndow <

27) Gambia at the winter Olympic - and a test

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

28) SV: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

29) subscription

by SAMBA NJIE <

30) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

31) Re: Gambia at the winter Olympic - and a test

by

32) Need info.

by

33) SV: Gambia at the winter Olympic -

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

34) RE: Need info.

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

35) Re: Need info.

by

36) Fwd: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!!

by "Jainaba Diallo" <

37) RE: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!

by

38) grants for women (fwd)

by Gabriel Ndow <

39) New Members

by

40) Gambia government criticises Moslem sect Organization

by

41) Re: Gambia at the winter Olympic - and a test

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

42) Gambia in the News (Digest)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

43) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

by

44) signing off

by

45) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

by

46) African Dissertation Internship Award (fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

47) West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

48) Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)

by

49) Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)

by

50) Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)

by "Ousman G." <

51) Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)

by M W Payne <

52) Re: Gambia government criticises Moslem sect Organization

by

53) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)

by

54) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)

by Ousman Gajigo <

55) brothers and sisters of the

by "NJAGA JAGNE" <

56) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)

by Numukunda Darboe <

57) Re: Fwd: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!!

by Barry Mahon <

58) SV: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!!

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

59) ROOTS-Haley (fwd)

by Gabriel Ndow <

60) Signing off.

by "N.JARJU" <

61) RE: West Africa's Plan for Monetary unio

by

62) SV: West Africa's Plan for Monetary unio

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

63) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)

by

64) sl

by

65) Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

66) Re: Gambia in the News (Digest)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

67) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by

68) rainfall

by

69) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)

by

70) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by

71) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)

by

72) Re: Tripod Insider - Vol. 3, No. 37

by

73) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

74) Re-Gambia in the News(a Sept 11 digest)

by "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" <

75) RE: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by Ceesay Soffie <

76) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by

77) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by

78) RE: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest

by

79) New Members

by

80) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by "Inqs." <

81) Fwd: Disturbing trends in the WTO

by

82) New Member

by

83) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by Numukunda Darboe <

84) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by Gabriel Ndow <

85) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by Numukunda Darboe <

86) Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

87) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)

by Gabriel Ndow <

88) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

89) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

90) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

91) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

92) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)

by

93) Secretary of state for Religious Affairs

by

94) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by

95) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by

96) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by Ousman Gajigo <

97) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest

by TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION <

98) Religion

by

99) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

100) Improper Gov't meddling

by

101) new member

by

102) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

by "A. Loum" <



Date: Sun, 07 Sep 1997 17:26:15 +0100



From: Abdou Gibba

From: Abdou Gibba <

To: gambia-l <

Subject: Re: SAHEL

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Dr. Jeng!



THANKS FOR THE CORRECTION. AM SURE MANY WERE BEGINNING TO GET CONFUSED.



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai

-----------------------------------



At 17:17 06/09/97 +0000, you wrote:



>Mr. Ghanim,

>

>A point of correction! Mr. Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State for

>Agriculture. He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of State for

>Agriculture. The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr. Musa Mbenga.

>

>This is for the information of all those who have read Mr. Ghanim's piece

>on the CILLS summit.

>

>Dr. Jeng





Date: Sun, 7 Sep 1997 19:27:02 +0300



From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Heidi,

Gor-Jiggen ,as you may already know ,is a compound noun that literally =

means Man-Woman,referring to a person who has male physical features but =

behaves ,reacts,dresses and feels or pretends to feel like a woman.



We sometimes loosely use this same word on a person who even though is a =

man but due Hormonal imbalance(has more female hormone)becomes a little =

bit feminine(effeminate) in his features eg. face,voice,bottom etc.This =

type,like in all societies,is common in the Gambia.



As for the first type that dresses like and tends to have only women =

friends, that is much more common in Senegal than Gambia.They are =

neither ethnic specific nor have they a cultural function that remotely =

resembles the role played by the Kanyelengoes in the Gambia(The cultural =

role of the Kanyelengoes is to perform Rituals for women having problems =

getting pregnant after marriage or pray for Twins so that the Gods would =

not take away one of them that they may consider as an unnecessary =

duplication).And even though I have not done any research on this =

phenomenon,I would like to posit nonetheless that most of the young men =

who adopt such a lifestyle are driven to it by the failure of their =

bringing up or family environment to sufficiently inculcate the Gender =

Roles and Expectations that are so unambiguously clear-cut in the =

African Pedagogy.=20



Yes,most of these Gor-Jiggens in Senegal belatedly learn their gender =

roles and eventually get married to 'lower class' women or outsiders and =

have families.And the few that are either impotent or fail to recover =

from the confusion as to their sexuality spend the rest of their lives =

either as masters of ceremonies or clowns or match makers(metlangoes) or =

all of them.



Regards Bassss!







Date: Sun, 7 Sep 1997 23:17:38 -0400 (EDT)



Date: Sun, 7 Sep 1997 23:17:38 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Collapsed Building

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-09-05 17:55:53 EDT,



<< I seriously urge that all blue print materils be thoroughly examined

and the supporting cast be made to answer questions concerning the quality

of >>



Dear G L,



I have follow the collapsegate story for a while, some of us have come up

with different annalysis as to the cause of this accident. Some of us have

gone defensive of ( amadou samba) and others offensive.



However we need to also question the role played by the department of

building control in approving this building. Did the dept or DOES IT AT ALL

REVIEW THE BLUE PRINTS FOR THESE BUILDINGS.



Also I uderstand the way mr samba handles his cement tend to compromise on

the quality and the strength of the original cement composition.



Also were was the archcitects and the engineers of the construction company.

Is this accident showing some kind of professional incompetence or is it

ignorance of the gambians in regard to safety measures and planning.



This accident should be an awakening call to the professionals in the field

of building and the importers of building materails and the government to

make sure that proper procedures are used by all those involve in this field.



May the blessing of ALLAH, be on the dead and my sorrow and saddness go to

all the families that lost a person.



MOMODOU JAGANA

---------------------

Forwarded message:

From:

Sender:

Reply-to:

To: GAMBIA-L@,

Mailing List), @

Date: 97-09-05 17:55:53 EDT



Latir,



Your account givem on 8/29/97 on the collapsed building, makes me to ask some

questions+ raise some concerns. First, the collapsed building, we were told

that perhaps the cause was thunderbolt and lightning; well for that to

happened the structural material must have flaws i.e either the material call

for in the blue pint was not followed to specification or it was

adulterated. Besides being an astute businessman, I understand Mr. Samba is

also a lawyer. This being the case, I would assume that he has a supporting

cast of architechs and engineers drawing up plans for his projects. I would

urge that he call them to "the carpet" and demand some answers or better yet

replace them; save himself a lot of grief. However lets wait and see what the

investigation reveals.

Second, latir you mention that a disaster ocuured last year at the site of

arch 22, the investigation in that debacle should have included the following

1. compression test on the concrete,2. report on the foundation and 3.packing

test to ensure that the ground can withstand the weight.It is very odd to

build an arch and cars are forbidden to drive "thru" it . If the vibrations

from cars can cause damage to the arch, then we need to take a serius look at

the kind of concrete specified on the blue print. I was also made aware that

10 million dalasies was the price tag for the arch. I wonder who or what

we're trying to appease? That money could have been better spent improving

the quality of life for the Gambian peaple or better yet build more high

schools to accommodate the growing population of high school age children who

find themselves displaced. In both these cases, a behavioural pattern is

forming I seriously urge that all blue print materils be thoroughly examined

and the supporting cast be made to answer questions concerning the quality of

their work.Please supply us with more info as the investigation proceeds.

Thanks.

Daddy Sang





Date: Sun, 7 Sep 1997 23:12:39 +0100



Date: Sun, 7 Sep 1997 23:12:39 +0100

From: "<

To: <

Subject: Re: Collapsed Building

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Hi Jabou,

If the foundation was found to have caved in quite a bit as you

reported..then that raises some salient points...but requires further

clarification..what was cavng..the foudation walls or vertical members or

the footings or gground beams or the horizontal members..this is critical



i. This means that there was a load transference failure..if the vertical

members were bending or bent..then there was a verticality problem..i.e.

the foundation columns or piers ??? were not very vertical and the load

transfer was tangential..not all the load was transferred to the footings

for distribution

or

ii if the footings or ground beams were bending, then there were simply

overloaded and were not effectively spreading the load



this would definitely imply a design failure as it is quite unlikely that

the builder would not deviate from the design but..even though I am not

insinuating that the report is inaccurate..i will note that in the case of

differential settling..it is very rare for this to be evenly spread..there

failure will not be uniform..in my hypothesis earlier..I put it that the

nature of the collapse would imply that the key structural elements gave

way almost simultaneously...this is what I have garnered so far from

reports, i have yet to hear of any of the key structures standing, that

would have happened where some of the foundation fails under severe loading

and some still holding, then sections would have sagged or

failed..something like that

comments invited

pmj

p.s. these comments are purely hypothetical

----------

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: Collapsed Building

> Date: Saturday, September 06, 1997 9:31 PM

>

> Concerning the collapsed building, l feel compelled to mention something

that

> l was told over the week-end. It seems that upon examining the ruins of

the

> building, it was found that the foundation had caved in quite a bit below

> ground. Does anyoneone out there have any opinions on this?

>

> Jabou Joh



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 13:04:31 +2000



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 13:04:31 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Mobutu Dies In Exile In Morocco

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT





Mobutu dies in exile in Morocco

RABAT, Morocco (CNN) -- Mobutu Sese Seko, who held an iron grip on

Zaire during his more than three decades in power, died Sunday, less

than four months after he was forced into exile. He was 66.



The former president of what is now called the Democratic Republic of

Congo died at about 9:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) at a military hospital in the

Moroccan capital of Rabat, according to a report from the Moroccan

news agency MAP. He had been hospitalized there since early July.





Hospital workers, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the

report of Mobutu's death to The Associated Press.



The cause of death was described as a "long illness." Mobutu had

reportedly been suffering from advanced prostate cancer and had

traveled to Europe for medical treatment during the last year of his

rule.

Mobutu fled from what was then called Zaire in May after forces led by

rebel leader Laurent Kabila marched from strongholds in the eastern

part of the central African nation to the outskirts of the capital,

Kinshasa -- meeting surprisingly little resistance from Mobutu's

collapsing army.



After seizing control from Mobutu, Kabila discarded the name Zaire,

which Mobutu had adopted in 1971 in a drive to Africanize the country

and replace names from its Belgian colonial period.



Mobutu seized power in 1965

In Congo, there was no immediate mention of Mobutu's death on radio or

television.

The man who would one day become his young country's dominant

political force was born Joseph Desire Mobutu on October 14, 1930, in

what was then known as the Belgian Congo. In later years, he would

Africanize his name to Mobutu Sese Seko.

After the vast colony with significant mineral wealth gained

independence in 1960, Mobutu, a journalist by training, was named army

chief of staff and later commander-in-chief.



In 1965, Mobutu seized power with the backing of the military and

tacit support of Western countries, who saw him as a bulwark against

communist expansion in Africa. He established a one-party state,

banning all other political organizations but his own.



Over the next three decades, Mobutu led one of the most enduring

regimes in Africa -- and, said his critics, one of the most

dictatorial and corrupt.



Despite the country's obvious natural resources, including copper,

gold and diamonds, much of Zaire's population continued to sink

further into poverty. But Mobutu, known for his trademark leopard-skin

hat, amassed a personal fortune estimated to be as much as $5 billion,

with homes in Switzerland and France.





Mobutu also pursued a policy of "Zairianization," a nationalistic

attempt to expunge remnants of colonialism. In addition to changing

the names of the country and many of its cities, major industries were

nationalized. And emulating Mobutu, government workers and ministers

had to wear Mao-style jackets and drop their Western names.



West dropped Mobutu after Cold War



However, as the Cold War waned in the early 1990s, so too did Western

support for Mobutu, especially in light of allegations of human rights

abuses and rampant corruption. Belgium, France and the United States

all suspended military and financial assistance to the regime,

undermining Mobutu's grip on power.





As the economic and political situation worsened, Kabila, a long-time

rival of Mobutu's and now president of Congo, began a military drive

from eastern Zaire in October 1996 to depose him. As the rebels

advanced, Mobutu -- who had been out of the country receiving medical

treatment -- returned to Zaire, vowing to crush the rebellion.



But by May, with his regime in shambles, Mobutu fled, first to Togo

and then to Morocco. He had reportedly requested permission to travel

to France for medical treatment, but the French government refused.



A diplomatic source told Reuters that Mobutu, a Roman Catholic, would

be buried in Rabat's Christian cemetery. But a family member, speaking

in Kinshasa on condition of anonymity, said Mobutu had requested that

his body be cremated and his ashes scattered over the land he once

ruled.













Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 8:54:19 -0500



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 8:54:19 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: confirmation

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Thanks Basss and Anthony Loum for the addition=2E

Sincerely what can we do without our sister's help and support=2E? Not =20

much!!

What I originally suggested still stands A women's committee to help =20

organize the sisters and maybe have a club to help each other learn how =20

to use the internet free and easy as a start=2E When we can get more of the=

=20

sisters to be comfortable with the cyberspace then we would have =20

contributed more to our society than you can imagine =2E When you teach a =20=

=20

woman she also teaches her children and all her family but the men tend =20

to keep it to themselves=2E This is one of the reasons why we encourage our=

=20

sisters to come to the masjids (mosques) =2E The prayer hall is usually =20

full when the women are around because their husbands , children and =20

friends are also around to make the Sunday schools lively=2E

Hope we expand to get more of our daughters and wives learn the internet =20

=2E

peace

Habib

=20





-----Original Message-----

From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa

Sent: Saturday, September 06, 1997 2:48 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: RE: confirmation



<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Well,Andrea is right in saying that oppression of Women is not a European

monopoly(Africa is also notorious for it) and Habib is also right in =20

saying

even if there was one,the way to go about fighting it is

Not to declare a blanket war on men,as its the case in most gender =20

struggles

in the West=2EBecause even though very many African men unknowingly benefit

from the second Class Status of their womenfolk,it

does not and cannot follow from that that most African men are =20

ideologically

opposed to the development of the black Woman as a full and free human =20

being=2E



I believe,with time,Amy would realise that even though the founding =20

fathers

of Gambia-l are all men except one,Sarian,it is totally unfair to assume =20

that

the demographics of the people in control of this forum

is nothing but a reflection of real life back home=2EMaybe she has not yet

heard of the GambiaNet or the Education Committee some of whose members =20

are

very smart women like Andrea,Ndey Kumba,Isatou Secka,Ndey Marie

Njie=2EAs for Sarian,she is one of the managers=2ESo,unless Amy's questions=

=20

are

just meant to seek information about how this place is run,I would then =20

have

to say that she is pointing her accusing fingers in the wrong

direction! Because most men here on this forum are not only well informed =20=

=20

and

sensitive to the plight of Gambian Women,but they are also dedicated to

participate in the fight to end her second class citizen

status=2ESo,please keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 9:09:28 -0500



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 9:09:28 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: SAHEL

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Thanks Dr=2E Jeng for the update and we kindly ask you if you do not mind =20=

=20

to keep us posted on the very important drought matter facing the region=2E=

=20

Keep up your good job down there=2E

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: NARB@COMMIT=2EGM

Sent: Saturday, September 06, 1997 2:26 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: SAHEL



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Sent by narb@commit=2Egm (National Agricultural Research Board)

via Commit





Mr=2E Ghanim,



A point of correction! Mr=2E Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State =20

for

Agriculture=2E He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of State for

Agriculture=2E The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr=2E Musa Mbenga=2E



This is for the information of all those who have read Mr=2E Ghanim's piece

on the CILLS summit=2E



Dr=2E Jeng









**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 9:15:10 -0500



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 9:15:10 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: SAHEL

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Thanks again

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: Abdou=2EGibba@smr=2Euib=2Eno

Sent: Sunday, September 07, 1997 11:22 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: SAHEL



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Dr=2E Jeng!



THANKS FOR THE CORRECTION=2E AM SURE MANY WERE BEGINNING TO GET CONFUSED=2E



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai

-----------------------------------



At 17:17 06/09/97 +0000, you wrote:



>Mr=2E Ghanim,

>

>A point of correction! Mr=2E Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State =20=

=20

for

>Agriculture=2E He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of State =20

for

>Agriculture=2E The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr=2E Musa Mbenga=2E

>

>This is for the information of all those who have read Mr=2E Ghanim's =20

piece

>on the CILLS summit=2E

>

>Dr=2E Jeng







**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 9:37:12 -0500



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 9:37:12 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Bassss

You definitely educated me on this subject=2E Is Heidi writing a book on =20

this matter =2E I understand there is a book by Geoffrey Gorer called =20

AFRICA DANCES =2E If you can get a hold of it you will have a detailed =20

version of the Kanyelengoes in the Foni and Casamance regions=2E

Heidi if you are writing a novel please try to give some of the proceeds =20

to the GambiaL or the people who helped you put it together and try to =20

portray it as fairly as possible=2E

Alex Haley promised us a lot when he wrote ROOTS but hardly delivered =20

anything financial =2E We give him credit for literally putting Gambia on =20=

=20

the world 's known countries and with the African American communities=2E I=

=20

remember all of us at 16 th in DC sat with him ( Omar Sey ,Buck-Dr Nyang =20

and the Sallahs and many others in those days of Malcom X park ) at the =20

Diplomat and Envoy towers=2E

He even had some in the group edit some chapters =2E

May his soul rest in peace

Habib

-----Original Message-----

From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa

Sent: Sunday, September 07, 1997 12:26 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Heidi,

Gor-Jiggen ,as you may already know ,is a compound noun that literally =20

means

Man-Woman,referring to a person who has male physical features but =20

behaves

,reacts,dresses and feels or pretends to feel like a woman=2E



We sometimes loosely use this same word on a person who even though is a =20

man

but due Hormonal imbalance(has more female hormone)becomes a little bit

feminine(effeminate) in his features eg=2E face,voice,bottom etc=2EThis

type,like in all societies,is common in the Gambia=2E



As for the first type that dresses like and tends to have only women =20

friends,

that is much more common in Senegal than Gambia=2EThey are neither ethnic

specific nor have they a cultural function that remotely

resembles the role played by the Kanyelengoes in the Gambia(The cultural =20

role

of the Kanyelengoes is to perform Rituals for women having problems =20

getting

pregnant after marriage or pray for Twins so that the Gods would

not take away one of them that they may consider as an unnecessary

duplication)=2EAnd even though I have not done any research on this

phenomenon,I would like to posit nonetheless that most of the young men

who adopt such a lifestyle are driven to it by the failure of their =20

bringing

up or family environment to sufficiently inculcate the Gender Roles and

Expectations that are so unambiguously clear-cut in the African Pedagogy=2E=

=20





Yes,most of these Gor-Jiggens in Senegal belatedly learn their gender =20

roles

and eventually get married to 'lower class' women or outsiders and have

families=2EAnd the few that are either impotent or fail to recover

from the confusion as to their sexuality spend the rest of their lives =20

either

as masters of ceremonies or clowns or match makers(metlangoes) or all of =20

them=2E



Regards Bassss!









**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 15:24:43 +0100 (BST)



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 15:24:43 +0100 (BST)

From: J GAYE <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





On Mon, 8 Sep 1997



> Bassss

> You definitely educated me on this subject. Is Heidi writing a book on

> this matter . I understand there is a book by Geoffrey Gorer called

> AFRICA DANCES . If you can get a hold of it you will have a detailed

> version of the Kanyelengoes in the Foni and Casamance regions.

> Heidi if you are writing a novel please try to give some of the proceeds

> to the GambiaL or the people who helped you put it together and try to

> portray it as fairly as possible.

> Alex Haley promised us a lot when he wrote ROOTS but hardly delivered

> anything financial . We give him credit for literally putting Gambia on

> the world 's known countries and with the African American communities. I

> remember all of us at 16 th in DC sat with him ( Omar Sey ,Buck-Dr Nyang

> and the Sallahs and many others in those days of Malcom X park ) at the

> Diplomat and Envoy towers.

> He even had some in the group edit some chapters .

> May his soul rest in peace

> Habib

> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: Sunday, September 07, 1997 12:26 PM

> To:

> Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

>

> --------------------------------------------------------------------------

> --

> Heidi,

> Gor-Jiggen ,as you may already know ,is a compound noun that literally

> means

> Man-Woman,referring to a person who has male physical features but

> behaves

> ,reacts,dresses and feels or pretends to feel like a woman.

>

> We sometimes loosely use this same word on a person who even though is a

> man

> but due Hormonal imbalance(has more female hormone)becomes a little bit

> feminine(effeminate) in his features eg. face,voice,bottom etc.This

> type,like in all societies,is common in the Gambia.

>

> As for the first type that dresses like and tends to have only women

> friends,

> that is much more common in Senegal than Gambia.They are neither ethnic

> specific nor have they a cultural function that remotely

> resembles the role played by the Kanyelengoes in the Gambia(The cultural

> role

> of the Kanyelengoes is to perform Rituals for women having problems

> getting

> pregnant after marriage or pray for Twins so that the Gods would

> not take away one of them that they may consider as an unnecessary

> duplication).And even though I have not done any research on this

> phenomenon,I would like to posit nonetheless that most of the young men

> who adopt such a lifestyle are driven to it by the failure of their

> bringing

> up or family environment to sufficiently inculcate the Gender Roles and

> Expectations that are so unambiguously clear-cut in the African Pedagogy.

>

>

> Yes,most of these Gor-Jiggens in Senegal belatedly learn their gender

> roles

> and eventually get married to 'lower class' women or outsiders and have

> families.And the few that are either impotent or fail to recover

> from the confusion as to their sexuality spend the rest of their lives

> either

> as masters of ceremonies or clowns or match makers(metlangoes) or all of

> them.

>

> Regards Bassss!

>

>

>

>

> **************************************

> National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

> 1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

> Suite 550 East Tower

> Washington, D.C. 20005

> Voice: (202) 289-5920

> Fax: (202) 289-5938

> **************************************

>

>



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 16:37:29 GMT+1



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 16:37:29 GMT+1

From: "Heidi Skramstad" <

To:

Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Habib,



> Bassss

> You definitely educated me on this subject.

Basss gave a very interesting presentation of the various meanings of

gor-jiggen in the Senegambia.



Is Heidi writing a book on

> this matter . I understand there is a book by Geoffrey Gorer called

> AFRICA DANCES . If you can get a hold of it you will have a detailed

> version of the Kanyelengoes in the Foni and Casamance regions.



Thanks for the reference, I am sure it will be helpful in my research



> Heidi if you are writing a novel please try to give some of the proceeds

> to the GambiaL or the people who helped you put it together and try to

> portray it as fairly as possible.



I am writing a Ph.D about family planning in urban areas in the

Gambia. I presented myself and my project to members of the list when

I became a member, and will not bore everybody by repeating it.

I consider all attempts to increase family size or child survival as

part of family planning (as well as trying to reduce it, child

fostering and flow of money between family units). Kanyaleng

membership is thus one of these ways to try to increase fertility or

chances that a child may survive. My writings about Kanyalengs are

primarily based on studies of one group of Kanyalengs in Bakau, and

is thus representing an urban kind of Kanyaleng, which as far as I

have undrestood more resembles Kanyalengs in Dakar, than the

Foni/Cassamance type.



My interests in gor-jiggen is of a different, more theoretical

type, because it helps to explore limits of gender categories. In

The Gambia I came across a woman people talked about as gor-jiggen (different

from the Senegalese more transvestite/transsexual-like men(?)) and I tried

to figure out what were the aspects of maleness in her behaviour.

Apart from wearing throusers, smoking, walking about, staying

unmarried etc., I believe her autonomy and refusal to conform to

female tasks made people talk about her in that way.



> Alex Haley promised us a lot when he wrote ROOTS but hardly delivered

> anything financial .

I am afraid that nobody will gain much financially from this project.

What is between me and those who help me, is not a public matter.

Only fools display their generousity publicly.



I appreciate if somebody wants to read chapters of my thesis to help me/or make sure

that it is sober enough....., but I have nothing financial to

"deliver" for the job, only gratitude.





Regards





Heidi Skramstad



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 15:36:59 +0100 (BST)



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 15:36:59 +0100 (BST)

From: J GAYE <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: RE: SINGING OFF!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



It's indeed been a pleasure associating with such a broad spectrum of

Gambian intelectuals and other associates. The forum makes very

interesting discussions and they have helped to keep us in touch with

events back home.



Time has come for me to say good bye after completing my programme of

study. I am leaving for the motherland and I hope to see some of you back

or associate with you in whatever capacity in the future.



I would be working at the Ministry of Education, with Nyakassi, and would

be very please to contribute in any way possible to the projects of this

forum, notably the education project.



Once again, I thank you all. God bless you all!



BYE!

Jawara Gaye



Date: Mon, 08 Sep 1997 11:11:26 -0700



Date: Mon, 08 Sep 1997 11:11:26 -0700

From: Lamin Camara <

To:

Subject: Trying to locate a relative!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="------------9ECFDDF16DBC58A3F99729F0"





--------------9ECFDDF16DBC58A3F99729F0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Greetings Gambia-l:



I am trying to locate a relative of mine, by the name of Mamina Sonko.

He lives somewhere in North Carolina. By chance, does anyone know him?

If anyone does, I will greatly appreciate it if you could please inform

him; I would like to get in touch.... My residential telephone number

is: (416)244-5585; res. fax: (416)244-0875.



Thanks in advance,



Lamin Camara (Toronto)







--------------9ECFDDF16DBC58A3F99729F0

Content-Type: text/html; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



<HTML>

Greetings Gambia-l:



<P>I am trying to locate a relative of mine, by the name of <B>Mamina Sonko</B>.

He lives somewhere in <B>North Carolina</B>. By chance, does anyone know

him? If anyone does, I will greatly appreciate it if you could please inform

him; I would like to get in touch.... My residential telephone number is:

<B>(416)244-5585; res. fax: (416)244-0875.</B>



<P>Thanks in advance,



<P>Lamin Camara (Toronto)

<BR>

<BR> </HTML>



--------------9ECFDDF16DBC58A3F99729F0--





Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 11:43:22 -0400 (EDT)



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 11:43:22 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



Why should any one expect payment for providing basic information to a

colleague engaged in dissertation research?



Amadou Scattred Janneh









Date: Mon, 08 Sep 1997 11:49:19 -0400



Date: Mon, 08 Sep 1997 11:49:19 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: SAHEL

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by

> via Commit

>

> Mr. Ghanim,

>

> A point of correction! Mr. Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State

> for Agriculture. He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of

> State for Agriculture. The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr.

> Musa Mbenga.

>

> This is for the information of all those who have read Mr. Ghanim's

> piece on the CILLS summit.

>

> Dr. Jeng



Abdou Gibba wrote:

>

> Dr. Jeng!

>

> THANKS FOR THE CORRECTION. AM SURE MANY WERE BEGINNING TO GET

> CONFUSED.



I should apologize to Mr. Ghanim and all for I was the one who posted

the original message naming Mr. Kinteh as Secretary of State. This was

based on the report I read from PANA that reads as follows:



"At that summit, the Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, will assume the

chairmanship of the organisation for the next three years while the

country's Secretary of State for Agriculture, Sambou Kinteh, takes over

as Cilss Coordinator minister."



Peace.



Latir Gheran



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 11:41:56 -0500



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 11:41:56 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Heidi

You honesty really is worth a million=2E

Thanks for this kind of research which is educational and beneficial to =20

the society as a whole=2E I appreciate the fact that you are writing your =20=

=20

thesis on this subject=2E There is need for more documentaries like this( =20=

=20

even though we may not like some of the contents) example -History of the =20=

=20

Gambia by Justice J M Gray-)

Although you may not want to bring it up in GambiaL you can contact some =20

of us interested to learn more or even help in editing=2E]

I agree Alex Haley was too quick to promise financially but could not or =20

would not even build the mosque he originally promised ( I think his =20

brother George the lawyer did it afterwards- correct me if I am wrong =20

anyone!! )

Heidi do not forget to take pictures =2E One picture is worth one thousand=20=

=20

words=2E

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: heidis@amadeus=2Ecmi=2Eno

Sent: Monday, September 08, 1997 10:34 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Habib,



> Bassss

> You definitely educated me on this subject=2E

Basss gave a very interesting presentation of the various meanings of

gor-jiggen in the Senegambia=2E



Is Heidi writing a book on

> this matter =2E I understand there is a book by Geoffrey Gorer called

> AFRICA DANCES =2E If you can get a hold of it you will have a detailed

> version of the Kanyelengoes in the Foni and Casamance regions=2E



Thanks for the reference, I am sure it will be helpful in my research



> Heidi if you are writing a novel please try to give some of the =20

proceeds

> to the GambiaL or the people who helped you put it together and try to =20

=20



> portray it as fairly as possible=2E



I am writing a Ph=2ED about family planning in urban areas in the

Gambia=2E I presented myself and my project to members of the list when

I became a member, and will not bore everybody by repeating it=2E

I consider all attempts to increase family size or child survival as

part of family planning (as well as trying to reduce it, child

fostering and flow of money between family units)=2E Kanyaleng

membership is thus one of these ways to try to increase fertility or

chances that a child may survive=2E My writings about Kanyalengs are

primarily based on studies of one group of Kanyalengs in Bakau, and

is thus representing an urban kind of Kanyaleng, which as far as I

have undrestood more resembles Kanyalengs in Dakar, than the

Foni/Cassamance type=2E



My interests in gor-jiggen is of a different, more theoretical

type, because it helps to explore limits of gender categories=2E In

The Gambia I came across a woman people talked about as gor-jiggen

(different

from the Senegalese more transvestite/transsexual-like men(?)) and I =20

tried

to figure out what were the aspects of maleness in her behaviour=2E

Apart from wearing throusers, smoking, walking about, staying

unmarried etc=2E, I believe her autonomy and refusal to conform to

female tasks made people talk about her in that way=2E



> Alex Haley promised us a lot when he wrote ROOTS but hardly delivered =20

=20



> anything financial =2E

I am afraid that nobody will gain much financially from this project=2E

What is between me and those who help me, is not a public matter=2E

Only fools display their generousity publicly=2E



I appreciate if somebody wants to read chapters of my thesis to help =20

me/or

make sure

that it is sober enough=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E, but I have nothing financial to

"deliver" for the job, only gratitude=2E





Regards





Heidi Skramstad





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 12:03:53 -0500



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 12:03:53 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



ASJanneh

Because it was promised (unsolicited) for the time and efforts put in by =20

the then poor working Gambian students who met to drink Atayah and the =20

idea was to make it a best seller (which happened anyway)

Unlike Heidi ,whom I replied later after she clarified her position, who =20

is a plain researcher, I agree no one should but people usually pay to do =20=

=20

research (TIME) not the subject and the use of the GambiaL medium which =20

will definitely contribute to her successful completion of the paper=2E

We wish her well and will help free provided it does not consume much =20

time =2E

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: ASJanneh@aol=2Ecom

Sent: Monday, September 08, 1997 11:40 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Gambia-l:



Why should any one expect payment for providing basic information to a

colleague engaged in dissertation research?



Amadou Scattred Janneh











**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 12:07:07 -0500



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 12:07:07 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: SAHEL

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Latir

I was just transmitting a PANA report=2E

Thanks for the correction =2E

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: latir@earthlink=2Enet

Sent: Monday, September 08, 1997 11:44 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: SAHEL



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Sent by narb@commit=2Egm (National Agricultural Research Board)

> via Commit

>

> Mr=2E Ghanim,

>

> A point of correction! Mr=2E Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State

> for Agriculture=2E He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of

> State for Agriculture=2E The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr=2E

> Musa Mbenga=2E

>

> This is for the information of all those who have read Mr=2E Ghanim's

> piece on the CILLS summit=2E

>

> Dr=2E Jeng



Abdou Gibba wrote:

>

> Dr=2E Jeng!

>

> THANKS FOR THE CORRECTION=2E AM SURE MANY WERE BEGINNING TO GET

> CONFUSED=2E



I should apologize to Mr=2E Ghanim and all for I was the one who posted

the original message naming Mr=2E Kinteh as Secretary of State=2E This was

based on the report I read from PANA that reads as follows:



"At that summit, the Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, will assume the

chairmanship of the organisation for the next three years while the

country's Secretary of State for Agriculture, Sambou Kinteh, takes over

as Cilss Coordinator minister=2E"



Peace=2E



Latir Gheran





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





Date: Mon, 08 Sep 1997 12:20:43 -0400



Date: Mon, 08 Sep 1997 12:20:43 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Gambia in the News (Digest)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



The Associated Press reported that James Island was listed by the World

Monuments Watch as one of the "100 Most Endangered Sites"



**************************



Reuters reports that the Gambia government "criticised members of the

Ahmadiyya Moslem sect on Sunday, accusing them of causing public

confusion and panic by leaving the country abruptly last week."



According to the Reuters report, the departure follows repeated

criticism from the Imam of the State House mosque who "dismissed them as

unbelievers."



The 100+ members who left were mostly Pakistani but the Gambian

Ahmadiyya Moslem sect community numbered "more than 30,000 followers,

ran two hospitals, one clinic and three secondary schools. The

hospitals closed after the departures."



*************************



Kyodo reports that while "Iceland, Kyrgyzstan and three more national

Olympic committees plan to attend next year's Nagano [Winter]

Olympics," countries "such as Laos, El Salvador, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau

and Cameroon" may follow the lead of Cambodia who "withdrew its pledge

[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its athletes can

fulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to be

contested."



Latir Gheran



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 20:03:34 +0300



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 20:03:34 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCBC92.976A3B60"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCBC92.976A3B60

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



The Gambia Government should have,given the enormous contributions the =

Ahmadiyas have been making healthwise and educationally,told the Imam of =

the State House Mosque to STOP propagating Religious Intolerance! Gambia =

is supposed to be a Secular Democracy and not a breeding ground for =

persecution of the Religious Minorities.So,maybe the Government should =

issue a public apology to the Ahmadyas and beg them to come back and at =

the same time tell the Imam to Desist from propagating bigotry.FaFa =

Jawara never delivered for the Gambian people anything worth =

mentioning,but it has to be said that he never allowed anybody to be =

terrorised because of his or her belief,and I believe Mr.Jammeh will be =

well advised to emulate that tiny but still very invaluable example!



Regards Basss!=20



-----Original Message-----

From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP:

Sent: 06 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 07:21 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Gambia in the News (Digest)



The Associated Press reported that James Island was listed by the World

Monuments Watch as one of the "100 Most Endangered Sites"



**************************



Reuters reports that the Gambia government "criticised members of the

Ahmadiyya Moslem sect on Sunday, accusing them of causing public

confusion and panic by leaving the country abruptly last week."



According to the Reuters report, the departure follows repeated

criticism from the Imam of the State House mosque who "dismissed them as

unbelievers."



The 100+ members who left were mostly Pakistani but the Gambian

Ahmadiyya Moslem sect community numbered "more than 30,000 followers,

ran two hospitals, one clinic and three secondary schools. The

hospitals closed after the departures."



*************************



Kyodo reports that while "Iceland, Kyrgyzstan and three more national

Olympic committees plan to attend next year's Nagano [Winter]

Olympics," countries "such as Laos, El Salvador, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau

and Cameroon" may follow the lead of Cambodia who "withdrew its pledge

[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its athletes can

fulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to be

contested."



Latir Gheran









Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 13:23:17 -0500



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 13:23:17 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Basss,

Agreed=2E The State house should not have a church or a mosque=2E Church an=

d =20

state must be separated to avoid problems like this=2E

Apart from that our religion ISLAM clearly states " LA Ikraha feedeen - =20

there is no compulsion in religion " the Quadianis

Even if they are non believers as he claims, it is up to them to decide =20

not the official state house Imam=2E As a regular and peace loving muslim =20=

=20

and Gambian I think they should have been left alone but we just teach =20

the differences and let people choose =2E What about Bahai?? Hindus?? Or =20

even local Jalangs??

Please let us not interfere in the religious beliefs of anyone=2E Period

This is not what Islam preaches!! Basss rightly says it -TOLERANCE , =20

tolerance , tolerance !!!

Ps what will happen to the schools and hospitals??



-----Original Message-----

From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa

Sent: Monday, September 08, 1997 1:02 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)



<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

The Gambia Government should have,given the enormous contributions the

Ahmadiyas have been making healthwise and educationally,told the Imam of =20

the

State House Mosque to STOP propagating Religious Intolerance! Gambia

is supposed to be a Secular Democracy and not a breeding ground for

persecution of the Religious Minorities=2ESo,maybe the Government should =20

issue

a public apology to the Ahmadyas and beg them to come back and at

the same time tell the Imam to Desist from propagating bigotry=2EFaFa =20

Jawara

never delivered for the Gambian people anything worth mentioning,but it =20

has

to be said that he never allowed anybody to be

terrorised because of his or her belief,and I believe Mr=2EJammeh will be =20=

=20

well

advised to emulate that tiny but still very invaluable example!



Regards Basss!



-----Original Message-----

From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP:latir@earthlink=2Enet]

Sent: 06 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 07:21 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Gambia in the News (Digest)



The Associated Press reported that James Island was listed by the World

Monuments Watch as one of the "100 Most Endangered Sites"



**************************



Reuters reports that the Gambia government "criticised members of the

Ahmadiyya Moslem sect on Sunday, accusing them of causing public

confusion and panic by leaving the country abruptly last week=2E"



According to the Reuters report, the departure follows repeated

criticism from the Imam of the State House mosque who "dismissed them as

unbelievers=2E"



The 100+ members who left were mostly Pakistani but the Gambian

Ahmadiyya Moslem sect community numbered "more than 30,000 followers,

ran two hospitals, one clinic and three secondary schools=2E The

hospitals closed after the departures=2E"



*************************



Kyodo reports that while "Iceland, Kyrgyzstan and three more national

Olympic committees plan to attend next year's Nagano [Winter]

Olympics," countries "such as Laos, El Salvador, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau

and Cameroon" may follow the lead of Cambodia who "withdrew its pledge

[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its athletes can

fulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to be

contested=2E"



Latir Gheran







**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 20:20:04 +0300



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 20:20:04 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: SINGING OFF!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCBCA9.FCBA6460"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCBCA9.FCBA6460

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Gaye!

Have a wonderful trip back home, and try to Re-Connect as soon as you =

have settled down.The more Gambia-L members we have back home,the =

better.I am sure the Education Committee would love to work with =

you.So,please, keep up the good work down there!



Regards Basss!



-----Original Message-----

From: J GAYE [SMTP:

Sent: 06 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 05:37 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: SINGING OFF!

or associate with you in whatever capacity in the future.=20



I would be working at the Ministry of Education, with Nyakassi, and =

would=20

be very please to contribute in any way possible to the projects of this =



forum, notably the education project.



Once again, I thank you all. God bless you all!



BYE!

Jawara Gaye







Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 21:03:00 -0400 (EDT)



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 21:03:00 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Collapsed Building

Message-ID: <



Jabou, that was indeed a pertinent info, did they perform a soil compression

test? If they did then it should have been obvious that the ground could not

support the building. A soil test (if not yet done) should take place it will

help answer a lot of questions. If it turns out that the ground could not

support the building, then cement is not the problem. If a foundation goes,

the best of cement used will collasped forthwith.

Thanks

Daddy Sang



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 21:20:31 -0400 (EDT)



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 21:20:31 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Religious Tolerance

Message-ID: <



Bass, you hit it on the nail Gambia has always been a bastion of religiuos

tolerance and it should continue so. I too join you in imploring Jammeh to

put the breaks on that perhaps exhort the Imam to exercise some humility.

Thanks

Daddy Sang



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 21:27:57 -0400 (EDT)



Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 21:27:57 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: UN Council / Gambia

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.11897.emout11.mail.aol.com.873768318"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11897.emout11.mail.aol.com.873768318

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain







from Amadou

Salaam!



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11897.emout11.mail.aol.com.873768318

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="GAMUN"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



By Anthony Goodman =



=0D

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 8 (Reuter) - Bahrain, Brazil, Gabon and Gambia are e=

xpected to begin two-year terms on the Security Council from Jan. 1, 1998=

, diplomats said on Monday. =



=0D

They are either the unopposed or front-running candidates of their respec=

tive regional groups, making their election by the General Assembly virtu=

ally certain. =



=0D

Three countries -- Belarus, Macedonia and Slovenia -- are vying for a fif=

th council seat, reserved for a member of the East European group. =



=0D

This year's Assembly session opens on Sept. 16. Voting to choose new Secu=

rity Council members is expected to take place in late October. =



=0D

Brazil has served seven previous terms on the council, most recently in 1=

993-94. Gabon has been a council member only once before, in 1978-79. Nei=

ther Bahrain nor Gambia has previously had a council seat. =



=0D

The five countries leaving the 15-nation council at the end of this year =

are Chile, Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, Poland and South Korea. =



=0D

Five other non-permanent members of the council whose two-year terms expi=

re at the end of 1998 are Costa Rica, Japan, Kenya, Portugal and Sweden. =



=0D

The five permanent members, each with veto power, are the United States, =

Russia, Britain, China and France. =



=0D

Expansion of the Security Council, the U.N. body responsible for internat=

ional peace and security, will be among a number of reforms to be discuss=

ed at the forthcoming Assembly. =



=0D

Despite several years of discussion, agreement has proved elusive on how =

many new members should be added to the council; how many of them should =

be given permanent seats; and whether new permanent members should also h=

ave a veto. =



=0D

Many countries, including the United States, favor making Germany and Jap=

an permanent council members, in recognition of their economic standing, =

contributions to the U.N. budget and growing role in U.N. peacekeeping. =



=0D

There is wide, but not universal, agreement on adding a permanent seat ea=

ch for the developing states of Asia, Africa and Latin America, but not o=

n how those seats should be allotted. =



=0D

Options include providing a permanent seat for a single power in each reg=

ion or rotating the seats among several countries in each region. =



=0D

There is also no definitive agreement on how many non-permanent seats sho=

uld be added to the council. =



=0D

A number of U.N. members oppose making the council too large, saying this=

would reduce its effectiveness. =



=0D

The United States has said it favors a total of 20 or 21 members, meaning=

adding only five or six new seats to the present complement of 15. =



=0D

Any reform of the Security Council would involve amending the U.N. Charte=

r. That requires a two-thirds majority in the 185-member Assembly and rat=

ification by the parliaments or similar bodies of two-thirds of the U.N. =

membership, including the five current permanent members. =



=0D

A Charter amendment approved by the Assembly in December 1963 to increase=

the size of the Security Council from 11 members to 15 went into force i=

n August 1965. =



=0D

16:01 09-08-97

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11897.emout11.mail.aol.com.873768318--





Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 02:19:40 -0400 (EDT)



Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 02:19:40 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: gastech survey (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970909021848.1386A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 02:09:20 -0700

From: latjor ndow <

To:

Subject: gastech survey



Greetings:

I would greatly appreciate it if members of this list who are

involved in areas of science and technology could take a few

minutes of their time to respond to this survey. It will aid us

(GASTECH,INC) in fulfilling one of our objectives:

'to identify the various scientific and

technical disciplines Gambians are

involved in so as to have a better estimate of

their numbers for statistical and other

matters relevant to the progress and

development of Gambia.'



Please send your response to my address:

Thanking you in advance,

LatJor

============================

++++++++++++++++++++++

GASTECH,INC. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to:

1) act as a catalyst for the tranference of technology to The Gambia;

2) promote science education in The Gambia;

++++++++++++++++++++++



1. What sci/tech discipline(s) are you involved in?

2. What is your educational background?

3. If you are a student, what is your current classification?

4. If you are a working professional in your discipline, what is

your job title?

5. How many years have you been working in this area?

6. Do you have other sci/tech know-how not necessarily related to

your job/major?

7. Do you know of any other Gambians involved in sci/tech disciplines?

If yes, could you furnish us with their info/contact address/e-mail?

8. Please add any other info you deem relevant to our mission.

9. Would you be interested in joining our organization?

10. Again Thank You.





Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 08:45:09 +0200



Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 08:45:09 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'Gambia-L'" <

Subject: Gambia at the winter Olympic - and a test

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCBCFC.AFDA21A0"



This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understand

this format, some or all of this message may not be legible.



------ =_NextPart_000_01BCBCFC.AFDA21A0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friends, for a long time I have been without connection to the llist,

due to severe computor-problems, which are not totally restored. This =

is

a test if I=B4m on to the list again.

I=B4m glad to hear that the Gambian Olympic Comittee has "withdrew its

pledge[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its =

athletes

can fulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to be

contested."

When we got the news that they should participate I asked this list, if

there were any gambian, home or abroad, who could do this very specific

sports on a skilled level. Because just going to Japan is so expensive,

that I think the money was better spend on youth-sports-for

-all-programmes in The Gambia.=20

Well decided of the Gambia OL-committee, I think. Asbj=F8rn Nordam





Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 11:18:46 +0200



Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 11:18:46 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Elakeh,

It was interesting and informative to read about gorr-jiggen. It seems

though that you have missed an aspect or two on the cultural role of the

Kanjelengo. You wrote:



>The cultural role of the Kanyelengoes is to perform Rituals for women

having problems getting pregnant >after marriage or pray for Twins so that

the Gods would not take away one of them that they may consider >as an

unnecessary duplication.



One important role is that of mothers who upon losing a succession of

children in very early age, assume the status of kanjelengo. The next

surviving child is then, as a consequence, given a "kanjeleng-specific"

middle name alluding to the mother's social character. (The middle names

usually dwarf the first name in popularity, in many cases).

Another interesting role is the "usurpation" of the lead role (song, dance,

discussions, etc) in almost all social activities where the women are

centrally involved. These are very common among the KARONINGKOLU.



Regards,

Momodou.



Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 06:29:02 -0400



Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 06:29:02 -0400

From: SAMBA NJIE <

To:

Subject: subscription

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



List managers,

Please subscribe the following to the list:

Michael Gomez -

Bubacarr Jallow -



Thanks,

Samba



Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 13:57:18 +0300



Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 13:57:18 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Thanks,Mr. Sidibebeh,for the supplement and keep up the good work down there!



Regards Basss!



Elakeh,

It was interesting and informative to read about gorr-jiggen. It seems

though that you have missed an aspect or two on the cultural role of the

Kanjelengo. You wrote:



>The cultural role of the Kanyelengoes is to perform Rituals for women

having problems getting pregnant >after marriage or pray for Twins so that

the Gods would not take away one of them that they may consider >as an

unnecessary duplication.



One important role is that of mothers who upon losing a succession of

children in very early age, assume the status of kanjelengo. The next

surviving child is then, as a consequence, given a "kanjeleng-specific"

middle name alluding to the mother's social character. (The middle names

usually dwarf the first name in popularity, in many cases).

Another interesting role is the "usurpation" of the lead role (song, dance,

discussions, etc) in almost all social activities where the women are

centrally involved. These are very common among the KARONINGKOLU.



Regards,

Momodou.







Absjorn, you wrote:



> I am glad to hear that the Gambian Olympic Comittee has "withdrew its

> pledge[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its

> athletes

> can fulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to be

> contested."

> When we got the news that they should participate I asked this list, if

> there were any gambian, home or abroad, who could do this very specific

> sports on a skilled level. Because just going to Japan is so expensive,

> that I think the money was better spend on youth-sports-for

> -all-programmes in The Gambia.



Absjorn, let's not forget the 1988 Winter Olympic Games, when the Jamaican

2-man Bobsled team (White and Stokes??) shocked the world by posting the

seventh fastest starting time. Infact, the legend of the Jamaican Bobsled

team formed the climax of the very "cool" movie COOL RUNNINGS which was

based on the story of the 1988 team.



The events that followed the Olympics had far reaching implications in the

sport and Jamaica than ever imagined. Despite their status of being

underdogs, the team completely captured the imagination of the Olympic

world. Jamaican T-shirts, caps pins etc. were the fastest selling of the

games and generated more business than any other merchandise. Also, in the

national pin trading, the Jamaican pin was worth more than five pins of

other more established Winter Olympic nations like the USA and Canada.



After the 1988 games, the team's popularity in Europe, North America and

Japan was phenomenal. Letters poured in from all over the world and

numerous invitations to personal appearances, press conferences, sporting

events and the like were common.



This is just to show you that it is indeed possible to make a turn-around

for the good of all. All the same, though, I agree that the money could be

spent elsewhere for now.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





I would like to know if any members have the address and/or phone number of

the newly established Islamic development bank in the Gambia. If you do,

kindly send me the info at my personal e-mail address below.



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Moe S. Jallow

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

=========================================================================



> Moe S. Jallow wrote:=20

> >the Jamaican 2-man Bobsled team (White and Stokes??) shocked the

> >world by posting the seventh fastest starting time. Infact, the

> legend of >the Jamaican Bobsled team formed the climax of the very

> "cool" movie >COOL RUNNINGS which was based on the story of the 1988

> team. After >the 1988 games, the team's popularity in Europe, North

> America and >Japan was phenomenal. Letters poured in from all over =

the

> world and >numerous invitations to personal appearances, press

> conferences, >sporting events and the like were common. This is just

> to show you that >it is indeed possible to make a turn-around for the

> good of all. All the >same, though, I agree that the money could be

> spent elsewhere for now.

>=20

> I fully agree, this is one of the allways amazing stories and

> legend-making that happen in sport. But I would like to see if they

> had ever found the money to build a bobsled-facility in Jamaica and

> keep it with ice for practising. Or hundreds of jamaican youth got

> inspired to join the sport ! Well I think that many of the

> OL-winter-sports-events are not created to get so many participating

> countries. A lot of them need speciels facilities, which are very,

> very costy to build and run. But many of you gambians living in

> Canada, USA, Europe, Japan, could maybe start to practice !!!. I

> should be a very happy cheerleader when the first gambian

> ice-hockey-team ever joined a tournament (couldn=B4t you form a team =

in

> Seatle,Oslo or Stockholm?), or some of you did ski-jumping,

> ice-figure-skating, or what else. Why not ? But right now, when it

> comes to spend money on sports, I really do hope that "sports for

> all"-programmes in schools and clubs has high priority. Let=B4s get a

> lot of children and youth playing, train and pratice, and let=B4s see

Mr.Jallow!

Here you are:



Arab Gambian Islamic Bank Ltd.

7 Ecowas Ave., Box 1415,Banjul

TEL: 22 22 22

FX: 22 37 70

Regards Basss!



-----Original Message-----

From: Modou Jallow [SMTP:

Sent: 07 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 06:43 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Need info.



I would like to know if any members have the address and/or phone number of

the newly established Islamic development bank in the Gambia. If you do,

kindly send me the info at my personal e-mail address below.



Thank you.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

=========================================================================





Bass,



Thank you for your efforts. I really appreciate the help.



Regards,



Moe S. Jallow







Netters,



I find this article very interesting !!!! I reserve my comments.



Cheerio,



Jainaba.



>Date: Sun, 07 Sep 1997 09:31:17 -0400

>Subject: THE SUNDAY TIMES: FOREIGN NEWS American TV boycotts expos of

>Haley's Roots

>

> American TV boycotts expos of Haley's Roots

>

> by John Harlow

> Arts Correspondent

>

>

> AMERICAN television networks are boycotting

> a BBC documentary exposing the extent to

> which Alex Haley falsified his family

> history in his best-selling book, Roots.

>

> Network executives admit they are worried

> that the programme, which will be broadcast

> in Britain next weekend as part of the

> Bookworm series, could cause racial tension

> especially in the Deep South where Haley,

> who died five years ago, is most revered.

>

> Roots was billed as the true story of

> Haley's family, traced back six generations

> to a west African called Kunta Kinte who was

> captured by slave traders in The Gambia and

> sold to American plantation owners. It was a

> cultural phenomenon when it appeared in 1976

> and earned Haley 200 literary prizes,

> the friendship of President Jimmy Carter

> and the gratitude of black America.

> Within a year, however, doubts started

> surfacing.

>

> In 1977 The Sunday Times tracked down a folk

> historian in The Gambia who had been a

> crucial source for Haley. The investigation

> exposed both men as deeply unreliable. Other

> revelations about Haley's occasionally

> slipshod research followed.

>

> The Bookworm programme suggests that Haley

> not only made mistakes but deliberately

> falsified his own records for dramatic

> effect.

>

> Philip Nobile, a writer who has spent years

> cross-checking the sources in Roots, regards

> Haley as a shameless hoaxer: "Virtually

> every fact in the closing critical pages of

> Roots is false. Nobody would have challenged

> this book if it had been classified as

> fiction, but Haley defrauded the very people

> he claimed he was championing."

>

> Academics in the field of pan-African

> studies, where Roots is an essential

> textbook, reluctantly agree. "We have

> accepted we must honour the spirit rather

> than the letter of Roots, but to have it

> systematically demolished would only play

> into the hands of white supremicists," said

> a teacher at Tennessee University, where the

> records of Haley's 10-year search for his

> ancestors are stored.

>

> The Haley family rejects all claims against

> the author, suggesting the evidence is

> "trivial and malicious". But Henrik Clarke,

> a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:

> "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes

> take the best we can get and sometimes we

> exaggerate them into something a little bit

> better than they deserve to be."

>

>______________________________________________________

> Copyright 1997 The Times Newspapers Limited. To

> inquire about rights to reproduce material from

> The Sunday Times, please visit the Syndication

> website





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



Jainaba,

I also reserve my opinion but I think basically his narration is true but =20=

=20

some details no one can replay because there were no videos or tape =20

recorders=2E Let us give him some benefit of doubt

Habib

ps

Speaking only for my self and personally also



Netters,



I find this article very interesting !!!! I reserve my comments=2E



Cheerio,



Jainaba=2E



>Date: Sun, 07 Sep 1997 09:31:17 -0400

>Subject: THE SUNDAY TIMES: FOREIGN NEWS American TV boycotts expos of

>Haley's Roots

>

> American TV boycotts expos of Haley's Roots

>

> by John Harlow

> Arts Correspondent

>

>

> AMERICAN television networks are boycotting

> a BBC documentary exposing the extent to

> which Alex Haley falsified his family

> history in his best-selling book, Roots=2E

>

> Network executives admit they are worried

> that the programme, which will be broadcast

> in Britain next weekend as part of the

> Bookworm series, could cause racial tension

> especially in the Deep South where Haley,

> who died five years ago, is most revered=2E

>

> Roots was billed as the true story of

> Haley's family, traced back six generations

> to a west African called Kunta Kinte who was

> captured by slave traders in The Gambia and

> sold to American plantation owners=2E It was a

> cultural phenomenon when it appeared in 1976

> and earned Haley 200 literary prizes,

> the friendship of President Jimmy Carter

> and the gratitude of black America=2E

> Within a year, however, doubts started

> surfacing=2E

>

> In 1977 The Sunday Times tracked down a folk

> historian in The Gambia who had been a

> crucial source for Haley=2E The investigation

> exposed both men as deeply unreliable=2E Other

> revelations about Haley's occasionally

> slipshod research followed=2E

>

> The Bookworm programme suggests that Haley

> not only made mistakes but deliberately

> falsified his own records for dramatic

> effect=2E

>

> Philip Nobile, a writer who has spent years

> cross-checking the sources in Roots, regards

> Haley as a shameless hoaxer: "Virtually

> every fact in the closing critical pages of

> Roots is false=2E Nobody would have challenged

> this book if it had been classified as

> fiction, but Haley defrauded the very people

> he claimed he was championing=2E"

>

> Academics in the field of pan-African

> studies, where Roots is an essential

> textbook, reluctantly agree=2E "We have

> accepted we must honour the spirit rather

> than the letter of Roots, but to have it

> systematically demolished would only play

> into the hands of white supremicists," said

> a teacher at Tennessee University, where the

> records of Haley's 10-year search for his

> ancestors are stored=2E

>

> The Haley family rejects all claims against

> the author, suggesting the evidence is

> "trivial and malicious"=2E But Henrik Clarke,

> a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:

> "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes

> take the best we can get and sometimes we

> exaggerate them into something a little bit

> better than they deserve to be=2E"

>

>______________________________________________________

> Copyright 1997 The Times Newspapers Limited=2E To

> inquire about rights to reproduce material from

> The Sunday Times, please visit the Syndication

> website





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





Greetings:

Below is info on a grant for the sisters. I downloaded the info

from the gambian embassy website.

LatJor



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 14:19:36 -0700

From: latjor ndow <

To:

Subject: grants for women



1998 GRANTS FOR WOMEN FROM DEVELOPING COUNTRIES



The Margaret McNamara Memorial Fund was established in 1981 to honor the

late Margaret McNamara and her commitment to the well-being of women and

children in developing countries. The purpose of the grant is to support

the education of women and children in their home countries. Previous

grant recipents were studying in fields such as agriculture,

architechture and urban planning, civil enginneering, education,

forestry, journalism, nursing, nutrition, pediatrics, public

adminstration, public health, social sciences and social work.



The MMMF awards five grants of about $6,000 each year, they are not

renewable. Requests for application forms for the 1998/99 academic year

will be accepted from September 1997 until January 15, 1998. The

deadline for completed applications is Febuary 2, 1998. The MMMF will

announce the recipents about April 15, 1998.



Eligibility: The MMMF invites women who meet the following criteria to

apply.

She has a record of service to women and/or children in her country.

She plans to return to her country in about two years.

She can demonstrate financial need.

She is enrolled in an accredited educational institution in the U.S. by

September 1997 and during the entire period covered by the grant.

She is a national of a developing country* residing in the U.S., but not

a permanent resident (green card holder).

She is at least 25 years old by December 31, 1997 (born before 1973).

She is not related to any World Bank Group staff member or his/her

spouse.



Applications must be requested in writing from



The Margaret McNamara Memorial Fund

1818 H Street, NW, Room G-1000

Washington, DC 20433



*Nationals of The Gambia are eligible for MMMF grants.





Bubacarr Jallow and Michael Gomez have been added to the list.

We welcome them to Gambia-l and look forward to their contributions.



Baboucarr and Michael, please send a brief introduction of

yourselves to:



Regards

Momodou Camara







BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - The Gambian government criticized

members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim sect Sunday, accusing them of

causing public confusion and panic by leaving the country

abruptly last week.

The Department of Religious Affairs said that more than 100

non-Gambian Ahmadiyya who left the country Wednesday did not

inform the government of their planned departure.

A statement from the department accused the community, whose

hospitals and schools play an important role in the tiny and

impoverished West African nation, of showing ``arrogance.''

The departures, mostly of Pakistani nationals, followed

repeated criticism of the community from the imam of the state

house mosque, where President Yahya Jammeh worships.

The imam repeatedly dismissed them as unbelievers.

The community, which has more than 30,000 followers, ran two

hospitals, one clinic and three secondary schools. The hospitals

closed after the departures.

The unorthodox Muslim sect was founded in India in 1889 by a

mystic drawing inspiration and claiming legitimacy from Islamic

and Christian prophesy and Hindu teaching. Ahmadiyya communities live

in several West African countries.



------------------------------



Asbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:



> I=B4m glad to hear that the Gambian Olympic Comittee has "withdrew its

> pledge[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its

> athletes

> can fulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to be

> contested."



Just a point of correction:



Gambia has not yet withdrawn its pledge. Cambodia did and it is

believed that countries "such as Laos, El Salvador, Gambia, =



Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon" may follow suit.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



The Gambian Ambassador to the United States, Mr. Crispin Grey-Johnson

was one of 12 to present his credentials yesterday, September 8, 1997,

to President Clinton in Washington D.C. The others were the ambassadors

from Suriname, Lebanon, Mauritania, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Argentina,

El Salvador, Ecuador, Ireland and Sweden. (Source: UPI)



Reuters reported today that "Gambian millionaire", Foutanga Dit Babani

Sissoko, is going to jail. According to the news piece, District Judge

Michael Moore ruled yesterday that Sissoko "was not protected by

diplomatic immunity when he tried to bribe a customs officer."



The Reuters piece also stated that in his ruling, the judge said "the

Gambian government had not properly informed the U.S. government of

Sissoko's status and the State Department had never authorized it."



Sissoko's was "sentenced to four months in jail and four months of house

arrest" and now "he must serve a remaining 41 days in prison."



Latir Gheran



Habib,

Yeah, a lot of us worked with Alex Haley when he was doing his research. He

visited and talked in length with Lena Manga and myself. We were quite

surprised when "ROOTS" came out and we found that one of the female

characters on the slave ship was called Jabou Manga. l often joked that l

would sue him for royalties on behalf of Lena and myself, although he treated

us to some first class dinners when he was digging for info.



Jabou



------------------------------



Hello Guys,

I would at this point like to unsubscribe from your mailing list

until further notice.

Thank you

Fatim



Jarbou

Hallelujah

I thought we were not alone in his information search( which is OK but =20

not the false promises to the people of the Gambia especially Juffure and =20=

=20

Albreda is what many objected to)

Regardless he did an excellent piece of work in my opinion=2E

The love of our country made us all help him without any reservations =20

which I am sure we all do not regret=2E

I remember Gaira Lamin and his wife were in Philadelphia in those days =2E=20=

=20

Sorry I confused you with that Jabou=2E

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: Gunjur@aol=2Ecom

Sent: Tuesday, September 09, 1997 11:34 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Habib,

Yeah, a lot of us worked with Alex Haley when he was doing his research=2E=20=

=20

He

visited and talked in length with Lena Manga and myself=2E We were quite

surprised when "ROOTS" came out and we found that one of the female

characters on the slave ship was called Jabou Manga=2E l often joked that l

would sue him for royalties on behalf of Lena and myself, although he =20

treated

us to some first class dinners when he was digging for info=2E



Jabou





------------------------------



>

>>

>> For a full description of the competition, application

>> requirments, or program components please write to : African

>> Dissertation Internship Awards, The Rockefeller Foundation, 420

>> Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10018-2702, or visit the Rockefeller

>> Foundation website at

>>

>> Ike Agba

>>

>>

,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

>> The Rockerfeller Foundation

>> African Dissertation Internship Award

>>

>>

>> Application Information and Guidelines 1997-98

>>

>> The Rockefeller Foundation is pleased to announce a program of

>> competitive awards to enable African doctoral students enrolled in

>> universities in the United States and Canada to undertake supervised

>> dissertation research in Africa.

>>

>> Objectives

>>

>> The goal of the program is to enhance the quality of the overseas

>> education received by African graduate students enrolled in

>> universities in the United States and Canada, and to maximize its

>> relevance to the process of economic development in Africa. The

>> program enables African doctoral candidates to return to Africa to

>> conduct dissertation research in association with a local university

>> or research institution, thereby facilitating the transition to a

>> productive professional career upon return to Africa.

>>

>> Eligibility

>>

>> The program is open to citizens of sub-Saharan African nations

>> enrolled in doctoral programs at universities in the United States

>> and Canada. U.S. permanent residents and Canadian landed immigrants

>> are not eligible. Priority will be given to research on equitable

>> economic development in the areas of agriculture, environment,

>> education, health, the humanities, the life sciences, and population.

>> Projects must involve field observation or the use of primary sources

>> available only in Africa. Students are strongly encouraged to plan to

>> be in the field for at least 12 months. The candidate's dissertation

>> committee must approve the research proposal prior to submission to

>> the Foundation.

>>

>> The Awards

>>

>> The applicant must have completed all course work and qualifying

>> examinations prior to receiving an award. The applicant is

>> responsible for arranging affiliation with an institution in Africa

>> able to provide adequate supervision and research support in the

>> student's field of study.

>>

>> The awards are intended to cover the costs of conducting research in

>> the field and might include: international travel, living expenses

>> in Africa, local transportation, and costs related to research and

>> analysis. The maximum award is US$20,000. In addition, the Foundation

>> will provide an administrative contribution of US$2,500 to the

>> African host institution and funds for one field-site visit by the

>> student's faculty adviser. Upon completion of field research, support

>> may also be requested to enable the supervisor at the African host

>> institution to attend the student's dissertation defense.

>>

>> Application Procedure

>>

>> Deadlines for application packages to be received by the Foundation

>> are October 1, 1997, and March 2, 1998. Candidates are strongly urged

>> to submit their applications well in advance of the date on which

>> field work is expected to begin. Preliminary inquiries as to the

>> relevance of the research topic and the proposed institutional

>> setting in Africa are encouraged. The selection committee will

>> consider only complete applications, which must be prepared according

>> to "Instructions for Preparing the Application Package" provided by

>> the Foundation. The following items are required in the application:

>>

>> 1.The applicant's dissertation proposal, accompanied by a letter

>> clearly indicating final approval by the thesis advisory committee.

>> The proposal should include research objectives, conceptual

>> framework, literature review, methodology, and time line. It should

>> also discuss the project's relevance to African development. The

>> proposal must be written in English. If longer than 15 pages (not

>> including bibliography or annexes), it must be accompanied by a

>> detailed summary of no more than 15 pages.

>>

>> 2.Photocopies of the following documents certified by the Foreign

>> Student Office of the applicant's university: 1) the page(s) of the

>> applicant's passport indicating the country of citizenship and date

>> and place of issue, and 2) the page bearing the visa for the U. S.

>> or Canada.

>>

>> 3.Three letters of reference, commenting on the content and design

>> of the proposal and the ability of the applicant to conduct the

>> research. Letters written in French should be accompanied by an

>> English translation. One of the letters should be from the chair of

>> the applicant's dissertation committee and should confirm

>> approval of the applicant's proposal as well as the status towards

>> completing course work and passing qualifying examinations.

>>

>> 4.(a) An academic review of the dissertation proposal, written by the

>> person at the host institution in Africa who will supervise the

>> applicant's work. (b) This person must also state his or her

>> commitment to supervision of the research and the ability of the

>> host institution to provide necessary services, such as office

>> space, laboratory facilities, access to study sites, and technical

>> advice.

>>

>> 5.A letter from the head or appropriate officer of the host institution

>> in Africa confirming that the affiliation proposed in the host

>> supervisor's letter (described in item 4) is acceptable to the host

>> institution.

>>

>> 6.A budget, not to exceed US$20,000, itemizing and justifying all

>> costs. (A budget guideline sheet is distributed to applicants.)

>>

>> 7.A letter outlining the applicant's entire financial support package,

>> including the write-up period following the applicant's return from

>> the field. This letter should come from an appropriate official of the

>> principal funding agency or the applicant's university. Applicants

>> who are self-supporting should write a letter to this effect.

>>

>> 8.All official graduate transcripts for master's degree programs and

>> Ph.D. course work.

>>

>> 9.A curriculum vitae.

>>

>> 10.A completed basic data form (provided by the Foundation).

>>

>> 11.A successful applicant will be asked to provide a letter from the

>> appropriate administrative office of the American or Canadian

>> university, stating its willingness to administer the award (with the

>> exception of the contribution to the African host institution) without

>> charge. Applicants are advised to comply with the university's

>> procedures for the submission of proposals to external funding

>> agencies.

>>

>>

>>

>>

>> Send complete application packages to:

>>

>> African Dissertation Internships

>> The Rockefeller Foundation

>> 420 Fifth Avenue

>> New York, NY 10018-2702

>>

>> Inquiries may also be directed to:

>>

>> African Dissertation Internships

>> The Rockefeller Foundation

>> PO Box 47543

>> Nairobi, Kenya

>>

>>

>>

>

>

>

>



N'Deye Marie N'Jie

------------------------------ GAMBIA-L Digest 85Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: SAHELby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 2) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 3) Fwd: Collapsed Buildingby MJagana@aol.com 4) Re: Collapsed Buildingby "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 5) Mobutu Dies In Exile In Moroccoby mmjeng@image.dk 6) RE: confirmationby hghanim@nusacc.org 7) RE: SAHELby hghanim@nusacc.org 8) RE: SAHELby hghanim@nusacc.org 9) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAby hghanim@nusacc.org 10) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAby J GAYE < J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk 11) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAby "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no 12) RE: SINGING OFF!by J GAYE < J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk 13) Trying to locate a relative!by Lamin Camara < masada@octonline.com 14) Re: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAby ASJanneh@aol.com 15) Re: SAHELby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 16) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAby hghanim@nusacc.org 17) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAby hghanim@nusacc.org 18) RE: SAHELby hghanim@nusacc.org 19) Gambia in the News (Digest)by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 20) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 21) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)by hghanim@nusacc.org 22) RE: SINGING OFF!by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 23) Collapsed Buildingby SANG1220@aol.com 24) Religious Toleranceby SANG1220@aol.com 25) UN Council / Gambiaby ASJanneh@aol.com 26) gastech survey (fwd)by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 27) Gambia at the winter Olympic - and a testby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 28) SV: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 29) subscriptionby SAMBA NJIE < snjie@gis.net 30) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 31) Re: Gambia at the winter Olympic - and a testby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)32) Need info.by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)33) SV: Gambia at the winter Olympic -by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 34) RE: Need info.by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 35) Re: Need info.by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)36) Fwd: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!!by "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com 37) RE: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!by hghanim@nusacc.org 38) grants for women (fwd)by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 39) New Membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)40) Gambia government criticises Moslem sect Organizationby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)41) Re: Gambia at the winter Olympic - and a testby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 42) Gambia in the News (Digest)by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 43) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAby Gunjur@aol.com 44) signing offby FCJALLOW.MRCLABS@gam.healthnet.org 45) RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAby hghanim@nusacc.org 46) African Dissertation Internship Award (fwd)by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu 47) West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu 48) Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)by msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)49) Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)by msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)50) Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)by "Ousman G." < gajigoo@wabash.edu 51) Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)by M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com 52) Re: Gambia government criticises Moslem sect Organizationby msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)53) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)by Gunjur@aol.com 54) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)by Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu 55) brothers and sisters of theby "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com 56) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)by Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 57) Re: Fwd: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!!by Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 58) SV: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!!by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 59) ROOTS-Haley (fwd)by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 60) Signing off.by "N.JARJU" < CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk 61) RE: West Africa's Plan for Monetary unioby hghanim@nusacc.org 62) SV: West Africa's Plan for Monetary unioby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 63) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)by hghanim@nusacc.org 64) slby hghanim@nusacc.org 65) Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 66) Re: Gambia in the News (Digest)by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 67) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Salifuj@aol.com 68) rainfallby hghanim@nusacc.org 69) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)by Gunjur@aol.com 70) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Gunjur@aol.com 71) RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)by Gunjur@aol.com 72) Re: Tripod Insider - Vol. 3, No. 37by Gunjur@aol.com 73) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 74) Re-Gambia in the News(a Sept 11 digest)by "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" < kaiisa@hs.nki.no 75) RE: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com 76) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Salifuj@aol.com 77) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Gunjur@aol.com 78) RE: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digestby hghanim@nusacc.org 79) New Membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)80) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca 81) Fwd: Disturbing trends in the WTOby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)82) New Memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)83) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 84) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 85) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 86) Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 87) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 88) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 89) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 90) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 91) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 92) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)by Salifuj@aol.com 93) Secretary of state for Religious Affairsby SANG1220@aol.com 94) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Gunjur@aol.com 95) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Gunjur@aol.com 96) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu 97) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digestby TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 98) Religionby SANG1220@aol.com 99) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 100) Improper Gov't meddlingby KTouray@aol.com 101) new memberby chakys@image.dk 102) Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 07 Sep 1997 17:26:15 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SAHELMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970907162615.0072a96c@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Dr. Jeng!THANKS FOR THE CORRECTION. AM SURE MANY WERE BEGINNING TO GET CONFUSED.Regards,Abdou Oujimai-----------------------------------At 17:17 06/09/97 +0000, you wrote:>Mr. Ghanim,>A point of correction! Mr. Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State for>Agriculture. He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of State for>Agriculture. The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr. Musa Mbenga.>This is for the information of all those who have read Mr. Ghanim's piece>on the CILLS summit.>Dr. Jeng------------------------------Date: Sun, 7 Sep 1997 19:27:02 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAMessage-ID: < 01BCBBC4.A9DDC9C0@ddbm.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHeidi,Gor-Jiggen ,as you may already know ,is a compound noun that literally =means Man-Woman,referring to a person who has male physical features but =behaves ,reacts,dresses and feels or pretends to feel like a woman.We sometimes loosely use this same word on a person who even though is a =man but due Hormonal imbalance(has more female hormone)becomes a little =bit feminine(effeminate) in his features eg. face,voice,bottom etc.This =type,like in all societies,is common in the Gambia.As for the first type that dresses like and tends to have only women =friends, that is much more common in Senegal than Gambia.They are =neither ethnic specific nor have they a cultural function that remotely =resembles the role played by the Kanyelengoes in the Gambia(The cultural =role of the Kanyelengoes is to perform Rituals for women having problems =getting pregnant after marriage or pray for Twins so that the Gods would =not take away one of them that they may consider as an unnecessary =duplication).And even though I have not done any research on this =phenomenon,I would like to posit nonetheless that most of the young men =who adopt such a lifestyle are driven to it by the failure of their =bringing up or family environment to sufficiently inculcate the Gender =Roles and Expectations that are so unambiguously clear-cut in the =African Pedagogy.=20Yes,most of these Gor-Jiggens in Senegal belatedly learn their gender =roles and eventually get married to 'lower class' women or outsiders and =have families.And the few that are either impotent or fail to recover =from the confusion as to their sexuality spend the rest of their lives =either as masters of ceremonies or clowns or match makers(metlangoes) or =all of them.Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Sun, 7 Sep 1997 23:17:38 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Collapsed BuildingMessage-ID: < 970907231529_251555161@emout20.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-09-05 17:55:53 EDT, SANG1220@aol.com writes:<< I seriously urge that all blue print materils be thoroughly examinedand the supporting cast be made to answer questions concerning the qualityof >>Dear G L,I have follow the collapsegate story for a while, some of us have come upwith different annalysis as to the cause of this accident. Some of us havegone defensive of ( amadou samba) and others offensive.However we need to also question the role played by the department ofbuilding control in approving this building. Did the dept or DOES IT AT ALLREVIEW THE BLUE PRINTS FOR THESE BUILDINGS.Also I uderstand the way mr samba handles his cement tend to compromise onthe quality and the strength of the original cement composition.Also were was the archcitects and the engineers of the construction company.Is this accident showing some kind of professional incompetence or is itignorance of the gambians in regard to safety measures and planning.This accident should be an awakening call to the professionals in the fieldof building and the importers of building materails and the government tomake sure that proper procedures are used by all those involve in this field.May the blessing of ALLAH, be on the dead and my sorrow and saddness go toall the families that lost a person.MOMODOU JAGANA---------------------Forwarded message:From: SANG1220@aol.com Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: GAMBIA-L@, gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related IssuesMailing List), @Date: 97-09-05 17:55:53 EDTLatir,Your account givem on 8/29/97 on the collapsed building, makes me to ask somequestions+ raise some concerns. First, the collapsed building, we were toldthat perhaps the cause was thunderbolt and lightning; well for that tohappened the structural material must have flaws i.e either the material callfor in the blue pint was not followed to specification or it wasadulterated. Besides being an astute businessman, I understand Mr. Samba isalso a lawyer. This being the case, I would assume that he has a supportingcast of architechs and engineers drawing up plans for his projects. I wouldurge that he call them to "the carpet" and demand some answers or better yetreplace them; save himself a lot of grief. However lets wait and see what theinvestigation reveals.Second, latir you mention that a disaster ocuured last year at the site ofarch 22, the investigation in that debacle should have included the following1. compression test on the concrete,2. report on the foundation and 3.packingtest to ensure that the ground can withstand the weight.It is very odd tobuild an arch and cars are forbidden to drive "thru" it . If the vibrationsfrom cars can cause damage to the arch, then we need to take a serius look atthe kind of concrete specified on the blue print. I was also made aware that10 million dalasies was the price tag for the arch. I wonder who or whatwe're trying to appease? That money could have been better spent improvingthe quality of life for the Gambian peaple or better yet build more highschools to accommodate the growing population of high school age children whofind themselves displaced. In both these cases, a behavioural pattern isforming I seriously urge that all blue print materils be thoroughly examinedand the supporting cast be made to answer questions concerning the quality oftheir work.Please supply us with more info as the investigation proceeds.Thanks.Daddy Sang------------------------------Date: Sun, 7 Sep 1997 23:12:39 +0100From: "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Collapsed BuildingMessage-ID: < B0000005897@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitHi Jabou,If the foundation was found to have caved in quite a bit as youreported..then that raises some salient points...but requires furtherclarification..what was cavng..the foudation walls or vertical members orthe footings or gground beams or the horizontal members..this is criticali. This means that there was a load transference failure..if the verticalmembers were bending or bent..then there was a verticality problem..i.e.the foundation columns or piers ??? were not very vertical and the loadtransfer was tangential..not all the load was transferred to the footingsfor distributionorii if the footings or ground beams were bending, then there were simplyoverloaded and were not effectively spreading the loadthis would definitely imply a design failure as it is quite unlikely thatthe builder would not deviate from the design but..even though I am notinsinuating that the report is inaccurate..i will note that in the case ofdifferential settling..it is very rare for this to be evenly spread..therefailure will not be uniform..in my hypothesis earlier..I put it that thenature of the collapse would imply that the key structural elements gaveway almost simultaneously...this is what I have garnered so far fromreports, i have yet to hear of any of the key structures standing, thatwould have happened where some of the foundation fails under severe loadingand some still holding, then sections would have sagged orfailed..something like thatcomments invitedpmjp.s. these comments are purely hypothetical----------> From: Gunjur@AOL.COM > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Collapsed Building> Date: Saturday, September 06, 1997 9:31 PM> Concerning the collapsed building, l feel compelled to mention somethingthat> l was told over the week-end. It seems that upon examining the ruins ofthe> building, it was found that the foundation had caved in quite a bit below> ground. Does anyoneone out there have any opinions on this?> Jabou Joh------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 13:04:31 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Mobutu Dies In Exile In MoroccoMessage-ID: < 199709081105.NAA16162@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITMobutu dies in exile in MoroccoRABAT, Morocco (CNN) -- Mobutu Sese Seko, who held an iron grip onZaire during his more than three decades in power, died Sunday, lessthan four months after he was forced into exile. He was 66.The former president of what is now called the Democratic Republic ofCongo died at about 9:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) at a military hospital in theMoroccan capital of Rabat, according to a report from the Moroccannews agency MAP. He had been hospitalized there since early July.Hospital workers, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed thereport of Mobutu's death to The Associated Press.The cause of death was described as a "long illness." Mobutu hadreportedly been suffering from advanced prostate cancer and hadtraveled to Europe for medical treatment during the last year of hisrule.Mobutu fled from what was then called Zaire in May after forces led byrebel leader Laurent Kabila marched from strongholds in the easternpart of the central African nation to the outskirts of the capital,Kinshasa -- meeting surprisingly little resistance from Mobutu'scollapsing army.After seizing control from Mobutu, Kabila discarded the name Zaire,which Mobutu had adopted in 1971 in a drive to Africanize the countryand replace names from its Belgian colonial period.Mobutu seized power in 1965In Congo, there was no immediate mention of Mobutu's death on radio ortelevision.The man who would one day become his young country's dominantpolitical force was born Joseph Desire Mobutu on October 14, 1930, inwhat was then known as the Belgian Congo. In later years, he wouldAfricanize his name to Mobutu Sese Seko.After the vast colony with significant mineral wealth gainedindependence in 1960, Mobutu, a journalist by training, was named armychief of staff and later commander-in-chief.In 1965, Mobutu seized power with the backing of the military andtacit support of Western countries, who saw him as a bulwark againstcommunist expansion in Africa. He established a one-party state,banning all other political organizations but his own.Over the next three decades, Mobutu led one of the most enduringregimes in Africa -- and, said his critics, one of the mostdictatorial and corrupt.Despite the country's obvious natural resources, including copper,gold and diamonds, much of Zaire's population continued to sinkfurther into poverty. But Mobutu, known for his trademark leopard-skinhat, amassed a personal fortune estimated to be as much as $5 billion,with homes in Switzerland and France.Mobutu also pursued a policy of "Zairianization," a nationalisticattempt to expunge remnants of colonialism. In addition to changingthe names of the country and many of its cities, major industries werenationalized. And emulating Mobutu, government workers and ministershad to wear Mao-style jackets and drop their Western names.West dropped Mobutu after Cold WarHowever, as the Cold War waned in the early 1990s, so too did Westernsupport for Mobutu, especially in light of allegations of human rightsabuses and rampant corruption. Belgium, France and the United Statesall suspended military and financial assistance to the regime,undermining Mobutu's grip on power.As the economic and political situation worsened, Kabila, a long-timerival of Mobutu's and now president of Congo, began a military drivefrom eastern Zaire in October 1996 to depose him. As the rebelsadvanced, Mobutu -- who had been out of the country receiving medicaltreatment -- returned to Zaire, vowing to crush the rebellion.But by May, with his regime in shambles, Mobutu fled, first to Togoand then to Morocco. He had reportedly requested permission to travelto France for medical treatment, but the French government refused.A diplomatic source told Reuters that Mobutu, a Roman Catholic, wouldbe buried in Rabat's Christian cemetery. But a family member, speakingin Kinshasa on condition of anonymity, said Mobutu had requested thathis body be cremated and his ashes scattered over the land he onceruled.------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 8:54:19 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: confirmationMessage-ID: < TFSHBBOK@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableThanks Basss and Anthony Loum for the addition=2ESincerely what can we do without our sister's help and support=2E? Not =20much!!What I originally suggested still stands A women's committee to help =20organize the sisters and maybe have a club to help each other learn how =20to use the internet free and easy as a start=2E When we can get more of the==20sisters to be comfortable with the cyberspace then we would have =20contributed more to our society than you can imagine =2E When you teach a =20==20woman she also teaches her children and all her family but the men tend =20to keep it to themselves=2E This is one of the reasons why we encourage our==20sisters to come to the masjids (mosques) =2E The prayer hall is usually =20full when the women are around because their husbands , children and =20friends are also around to make the Sunday schools lively=2EHope we expand to get more of our daughters and wives learn the internet =20=2EpeaceHabib=20-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2EqaSent: Saturday, September 06, 1997 2:48 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: RE: confirmation<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Well,Andrea is right in saying that oppression of Women is not a Europeanmonopoly(Africa is also notorious for it) and Habib is also right in =20sayingeven if there was one,the way to go about fighting it isNot to declare a blanket war on men,as its the case in most gender =20strugglesin the West=2EBecause even though very many African men unknowingly benefitfrom the second Class Status of their womenfolk,itdoes not and cannot follow from that that most African men are =20ideologicallyopposed to the development of the black Woman as a full and free human =20being=2EI believe,with time,Amy would realise that even though the founding =20fathersof Gambia-l are all men except one,Sarian,it is totally unfair to assume =20thatthe demographics of the people in control of this forumis nothing but a reflection of real life back home=2EMaybe she has not yetheard of the GambiaNet or the Education Committee some of whose members =20arevery smart women like Andrea,Ndey Kumba,Isatou Secka,Ndey MarieNjie=2EAs for Sarian,she is one of the managers=2ESo,unless Amy's questions==20arejust meant to seek information about how this place is run,I would then =20haveto say that she is pointing her accusing fingers in the wrongdirection! Because most men here on this forum are not only well informed =20==20andsensitive to the plight of Gambian Women,but they are also dedicated toparticipate in the fight to end her second class citizenstatus=2ESo,please keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 9:09:28 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: NARB@COMMIT.GM, Subject: RE: SAHELMessage-ID: < TFSHGGAO@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableThanks Dr=2E Jeng for the update and we kindly ask you if you do not mind =20==20to keep us posted on the very important drought matter facing the region=2E==20Keep up your good job down there=2EHabib-----Original Message-----From: NARB@COMMIT=2EGMSent: Saturday, September 06, 1997 2:26 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: SAHEL--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Sent by narb@commit=2Egm (National Agricultural Research Board)via CommitMr=2E Ghanim,A point of correction! Mr=2E Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State =20forAgriculture=2E He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of State forAgriculture=2E The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr=2E Musa Mbenga=2EThis is for the information of all those who have read Mr=2E Ghanim's pieceon the CILLS summit=2EDr=2E Jeng**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 9:15:10 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no, Subject: RE: SAHELMessage-ID: < TFSHIEPY@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableThanks againHabib-----Original Message-----From: Abdou=2EGibba@smr=2Euib=2EnoSent: Sunday, September 07, 1997 11:22 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: SAHEL--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Dr=2E Jeng!THANKS FOR THE CORRECTION=2E AM SURE MANY WERE BEGINNING TO GET CONFUSED=2ERegards,Abdou Oujimai-----------------------------------At 17:17 06/09/97 +0000, you wrote:>Mr=2E Ghanim,>A point of correction! Mr=2E Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State =20==20for>Agriculture=2E He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of State =20for>Agriculture=2E The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr=2E Musa Mbenga=2E>This is for the information of all those who have read Mr=2E Ghanim's =20piece>on the CILLS summit=2E>Dr=2E Jeng**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 9:37:12 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAMessage-ID: < TFSHPSEO@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableBassssYou definitely educated me on this subject=2E Is Heidi writing a book on =20this matter =2E I understand there is a book by Geoffrey Gorer called =20AFRICA DANCES =2E If you can get a hold of it you will have a detailed =20version of the Kanyelengoes in the Foni and Casamance regions=2EHeidi if you are writing a novel please try to give some of the proceeds =20to the GambiaL or the people who helped you put it together and try to =20portray it as fairly as possible=2EAlex Haley promised us a lot when he wrote ROOTS but hardly delivered =20anything financial =2E We give him credit for literally putting Gambia on =20==20the world 's known countries and with the African American communities=2E I==20remember all of us at 16 th in DC sat with him ( Omar Sey ,Buck-Dr Nyang =20and the Sallahs and many others in those days of Malcom X park ) at the =20Diplomat and Envoy towers=2EHe even had some in the group edit some chapters =2EMay his soul rest in peaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2EqaSent: Sunday, September 07, 1997 12:26 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Heidi,Gor-Jiggen ,as you may already know ,is a compound noun that literally =20meansMan-Woman,referring to a person who has male physical features but =20behaves,reacts,dresses and feels or pretends to feel like a woman=2EWe sometimes loosely use this same word on a person who even though is a =20manbut due Hormonal imbalance(has more female hormone)becomes a little bitfeminine(effeminate) in his features eg=2E face,voice,bottom etc=2EThistype,like in all societies,is common in the Gambia=2EAs for the first type that dresses like and tends to have only women =20friends,that is much more common in Senegal than Gambia=2EThey are neither ethnicspecific nor have they a cultural function that remotelyresembles the role played by the Kanyelengoes in the Gambia(The cultural =20roleof the Kanyelengoes is to perform Rituals for women having problems =20gettingpregnant after marriage or pray for Twins so that the Gods wouldnot take away one of them that they may consider as an unnecessaryduplication)=2EAnd even though I have not done any research on thisphenomenon,I would like to posit nonetheless that most of the young menwho adopt such a lifestyle are driven to it by the failure of their =20bringingup or family environment to sufficiently inculcate the Gender Roles andExpectations that are so unambiguously clear-cut in the African Pedagogy=2E==20Yes,most of these Gor-Jiggens in Senegal belatedly learn their gender =20rolesand eventually get married to 'lower class' women or outsiders and havefamilies=2EAnd the few that are either impotent or fail to recoverfrom the confusion as to their sexuality spend the rest of their lives =20eitheras masters of ceremonies or clowns or match makers(metlangoes) or all of =20them=2ERegards Bassss!**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 15:24:43 +0100 (BST)From: J GAYE < J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970908152435.17095D-100000@harrier.cen.brad.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Mon, 8 Sep 1997 hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:> Bassss> You definitely educated me on this subject. Is Heidi writing a book on> this matter . I understand there is a book by Geoffrey Gorer called> AFRICA DANCES . If you can get a hold of it you will have a detailed> version of the Kanyelengoes in the Foni and Casamance regions.> Heidi if you are writing a novel please try to give some of the proceeds> to the GambiaL or the people who helped you put it together and try to> portray it as fairly as possible.> Alex Haley promised us a lot when he wrote ROOTS but hardly delivered> anything financial . We give him credit for literally putting Gambia on> the world 's known countries and with the African American communities. I> remember all of us at 16 th in DC sat with him ( Omar Sey ,Buck-Dr Nyang> and the Sallahs and many others in those days of Malcom X park ) at the> Diplomat and Envoy towers.> He even had some in the group edit some chapters .> May his soul rest in peace> Habib> -----Original Message-----> From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa > Sent: Sunday, September 07, 1997 12:26 PM> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA> --------------------------------------------------------------------------> --> Heidi,> Gor-Jiggen ,as you may already know ,is a compound noun that literally> means> Man-Woman,referring to a person who has male physical features but> behaves> ,reacts,dresses and feels or pretends to feel like a woman.> We sometimes loosely use this same word on a person who even though is a> man> but due Hormonal imbalance(has more female hormone)becomes a little bit> feminine(effeminate) in his features eg. face,voice,bottom etc.This> type,like in all societies,is common in the Gambia.> As for the first type that dresses like and tends to have only women> friends,> that is much more common in Senegal than Gambia.They are neither ethnic> specific nor have they a cultural function that remotely> resembles the role played by the Kanyelengoes in the Gambia(The cultural> role> of the Kanyelengoes is to perform Rituals for women having problems> getting> pregnant after marriage or pray for Twins so that the Gods would> not take away one of them that they may consider as an unnecessary> duplication).And even though I have not done any research on this> phenomenon,I would like to posit nonetheless that most of the young men> who adopt such a lifestyle are driven to it by the failure of their> bringing> up or family environment to sufficiently inculcate the Gender Roles and> Expectations that are so unambiguously clear-cut in the African Pedagogy.> Yes,most of these Gor-Jiggens in Senegal belatedly learn their gender> roles> and eventually get married to 'lower class' women or outsiders and have> families.And the few that are either impotent or fail to recover> from the confusion as to their sexuality spend the rest of their lives> either> as masters of ceremonies or clowns or match makers(metlangoes) or all of> them.> Regards Bassss!> **************************************> National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce> 1100 New York Avenue, N.W.> Suite 550 East Tower> Washington, D.C. 20005> Voice: (202) 289-5920> Fax: (202) 289-5938> **************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 16:37:29 GMT+1From: "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAMessage-ID: < 67F40CC3309@amadeus.cmi.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHabib,> Bassss> You definitely educated me on this subject.Basss gave a very interesting presentation of the various meanings ofgor-jiggen in the Senegambia.Is Heidi writing a book on> this matter . I understand there is a book by Geoffrey Gorer called> AFRICA DANCES . If you can get a hold of it you will have a detailed> version of the Kanyelengoes in the Foni and Casamance regions.Thanks for the reference, I am sure it will be helpful in my research> Heidi if you are writing a novel please try to give some of the proceeds> to the GambiaL or the people who helped you put it together and try to> portray it as fairly as possible.I am writing a Ph.D about family planning in urban areas in theGambia. I presented myself and my project to members of the list whenI became a member, and will not bore everybody by repeating it.I consider all attempts to increase family size or child survival aspart of family planning (as well as trying to reduce it, childfostering and flow of money between family units). Kanyalengmembership is thus one of these ways to try to increase fertility orchances that a child may survive. My writings about Kanyalengs areprimarily based on studies of one group of Kanyalengs in Bakau, andis thus representing an urban kind of Kanyaleng, which as far as Ihave undrestood more resembles Kanyalengs in Dakar, than theFoni/Cassamance type.My interests in gor-jiggen is of a different, more theoreticaltype, because it helps to explore limits of gender categories. InThe Gambia I came across a woman people talked about as gor-jiggen (differentfrom the Senegalese more transvestite/transsexual-like men(?)) and I triedto figure out what were the aspects of maleness in her behaviour.Apart from wearing throusers, smoking, walking about, stayingunmarried etc., I believe her autonomy and refusal to conform tofemale tasks made people talk about her in that way.> Alex Haley promised us a lot when he wrote ROOTS but hardly delivered> anything financial .I am afraid that nobody will gain much financially from this project.What is between me and those who help me, is not a public matter.Only fools display their generousity publicly.I appreciate if somebody wants to read chapters of my thesis to help me/or make surethat it is sober enough....., but I have nothing financial to"deliver" for the job, only gratitude.RegardsHeidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 15:36:59 +0100 (BST)From: J GAYE < J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: SINGING OFF!Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970908152745.17095J-100000@harrier.cen.brad.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIt's indeed been a pleasure associating with such a broad spectrum ofGambian intelectuals and other associates. The forum makes veryinteresting discussions and they have helped to keep us in touch withevents back home.Time has come for me to say good bye after completing my programme ofstudy. I am leaving for the motherland and I hope to see some of you backor associate with you in whatever capacity in the future.I would be working at the Ministry of Education, with Nyakassi, and wouldbe very please to contribute in any way possible to the projects of thisforum, notably the education project.Once again, I thank you all. God bless you all!BYE!Jawara Gaye------------------------------Date: Mon, 08 Sep 1997 11:11:26 -0700From: Lamin Camara < masada@octonline.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Trying to locate a relative!Message-ID: < 34143FCE.6651A17B@octonline.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/alternative; boundary="------------9ECFDDF16DBC58A3F99729F0"--------------9ECFDDF16DBC58A3F99729F0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGreetings Gambia-l:I am trying to locate a relative of mine, by the name of Mamina Sonko.He lives somewhere in North Carolina. By chance, does anyone know him?If anyone does, I will greatly appreciate it if you could please informhim; I would like to get in touch.... My residential telephone numberis: (416)244-5585; res. fax: (416)244-0875.Thanks in advance,Lamin Camara (Toronto)--------------9ECFDDF16DBC58A3F99729F0Content-Type: text/html; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGreetings Gambia-l: I am trying to locate a relative of mine, by the name of Mamina Sonko.He lives somewhere in North Carolina. By chance, does anyone knowhim? If anyone does, I will greatly appreciate it if you could please informhim; I would like to get in touch.... My residential telephone number is:(416)244-5585; res. fax: (416)244-0875. Thanks in advance, Lamin Camara (Toronto)



--------------9ECFDDF16DBC58A3F99729F0--------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 11:43:22 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAMessage-ID: < 970908113823_907722171@emout13.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:Why should any one expect payment for providing basic information to acolleague engaged in dissertation research?Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Mon, 08 Sep 1997 11:49:19 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SAHELMessage-ID: < 34141E7F.AB266E4B@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by narb@commit.gm (National Agricultural Research Board)> via Commit> Mr. Ghanim,> A point of correction! Mr. Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State> for Agriculture. He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of> State for Agriculture. The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr.> Musa Mbenga.> This is for the information of all those who have read Mr. Ghanim's> piece on the CILLS summit.> Dr. JengAbdou Gibba wrote:> Dr. Jeng!> THANKS FOR THE CORRECTION. AM SURE MANY WERE BEGINNING TO GET> CONFUSED.I should apologize to Mr. Ghanim and all for I was the one who postedthe original message naming Mr. Kinteh as Secretary of State. This wasbased on the report I read from PANA that reads as follows:"At that summit, the Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, will assume thechairmanship of the organisation for the next three years while thecountry's Secretary of State for Agriculture, Sambou Kinteh, takes overas Cilss Coordinator minister."Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 11:41:56 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: heidis@amadeus.cmi.no, Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAMessage-ID: < TFSJGHHE@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableHeidiYou honesty really is worth a million=2EThanks for this kind of research which is educational and beneficial to =20the society as a whole=2E I appreciate the fact that you are writing your =20==20thesis on this subject=2E There is need for more documentaries like this( =20==20even though we may not like some of the contents) example -History of the =20==20Gambia by Justice J M Gray-)Although you may not want to bring it up in GambiaL you can contact some =20of us interested to learn more or even help in editing=2E]I agree Alex Haley was too quick to promise financially but could not or =20would not even build the mosque he originally promised ( I think his =20brother George the lawyer did it afterwards- correct me if I am wrong =20anyone!! )Heidi do not forget to take pictures =2E One picture is worth one thousand=20==20words=2EHabib-----Original Message-----From: heidis@amadeus=2Ecmi=2EnoSent: Monday, September 08, 1997 10:34 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Habib,> Bassss> You definitely educated me on this subject=2EBasss gave a very interesting presentation of the various meanings ofgor-jiggen in the Senegambia=2EIs Heidi writing a book on> this matter =2E I understand there is a book by Geoffrey Gorer called> AFRICA DANCES =2E If you can get a hold of it you will have a detailed> version of the Kanyelengoes in the Foni and Casamance regions=2EThanks for the reference, I am sure it will be helpful in my research> Heidi if you are writing a novel please try to give some of the =20proceeds> to the GambiaL or the people who helped you put it together and try to =20=20> portray it as fairly as possible=2EI am writing a Ph=2ED about family planning in urban areas in theGambia=2E I presented myself and my project to members of the list whenI became a member, and will not bore everybody by repeating it=2EI consider all attempts to increase family size or child survival aspart of family planning (as well as trying to reduce it, childfostering and flow of money between family units)=2E Kanyalengmembership is thus one of these ways to try to increase fertility orchances that a child may survive=2E My writings about Kanyalengs areprimarily based on studies of one group of Kanyalengs in Bakau, andis thus representing an urban kind of Kanyaleng, which as far as Ihave undrestood more resembles Kanyalengs in Dakar, than theFoni/Cassamance type=2EMy interests in gor-jiggen is of a different, more theoreticaltype, because it helps to explore limits of gender categories=2E InThe Gambia I came across a woman people talked about as gor-jiggen(differentfrom the Senegalese more transvestite/transsexual-like men(?)) and I =20triedto figure out what were the aspects of maleness in her behaviour=2EApart from wearing throusers, smoking, walking about, stayingunmarried etc=2E, I believe her autonomy and refusal to conform tofemale tasks made people talk about her in that way=2E> Alex Haley promised us a lot when he wrote ROOTS but hardly delivered =20=20> anything financial =2EI am afraid that nobody will gain much financially from this project=2EWhat is between me and those who help me, is not a public matter=2EOnly fools display their generousity publicly=2EI appreciate if somebody wants to read chapters of my thesis to help =20me/ormake surethat it is sober enough=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E, but I have nothing financial to"deliver" for the job, only gratitude=2ERegardsHeidi Skramstad**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 12:03:53 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: ASJanneh@aol.com, Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAMessage-ID: < TFSJNUCO@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableASJannehBecause it was promised (unsolicited) for the time and efforts put in by =20the then poor working Gambian students who met to drink Atayah and the =20idea was to make it a best seller (which happened anyway)Unlike Heidi ,whom I replied later after she clarified her position, who =20is a plain researcher, I agree no one should but people usually pay to do =20==20research (TIME) not the subject and the use of the GambiaL medium which =20will definitely contribute to her successful completion of the paper=2EWe wish her well and will help free provided it does not consume much =20time =2EHabib-----Original Message-----From: ASJanneh@aol=2EcomSent: Monday, September 08, 1997 11:40 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Gambia-l:Why should any one expect payment for providing basic information to acolleague engaged in dissertation research?Amadou Scattred Janneh**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 12:07:07 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: latir@earthlink.net, Subject: RE: SAHELMessage-ID: < TFSJOWUS@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableLatirI was just transmitting a PANA report=2EThanks for the correction =2EHabib-----Original Message-----From: latir@earthlink=2EnetSent: Monday, September 08, 1997 11:44 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: SAHEL--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Sent by narb@commit=2Egm (National Agricultural Research Board)> via Commit> Mr=2E Ghanim,> A point of correction! Mr=2E Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State> for Agriculture=2E He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of> State for Agriculture=2E The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr=2E> Musa Mbenga=2E> This is for the information of all those who have read Mr=2E Ghanim's> piece on the CILLS summit=2E> Dr=2E JengAbdou Gibba wrote:> Dr=2E Jeng!> THANKS FOR THE CORRECTION=2E AM SURE MANY WERE BEGINNING TO GET> CONFUSED=2EI should apologize to Mr=2E Ghanim and all for I was the one who postedthe original message naming Mr=2E Kinteh as Secretary of State=2E This wasbased on the report I read from PANA that reads as follows:"At that summit, the Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, will assume thechairmanship of the organisation for the next three years while thecountry's Secretary of State for Agriculture, Sambou Kinteh, takes overas Cilss Coordinator minister=2E"Peace=2ELatir Gheran**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 08 Sep 1997 12:20:43 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia in the News (Digest)Message-ID: < 341425DB.4B700759@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThe Associated Press reported that James Island was listed by the WorldMonuments Watch as one of the "100 Most Endangered Sites"**************************Reuters reports that the Gambia government "criticised members of theAhmadiyya Moslem sect on Sunday, accusing them of causing publicconfusion and panic by leaving the country abruptly last week."According to the Reuters report, the departure follows repeatedcriticism from the Imam of the State House mosque who "dismissed them asunbelievers."The 100+ members who left were mostly Pakistani but the GambianAhmadiyya Moslem sect community numbered "more than 30,000 followers,ran two hospitals, one clinic and three secondary schools. Thehospitals closed after the departures."*************************Kyodo reports that while "Iceland, Kyrgyzstan and three more nationalOlympic committees plan to attend next year's Nagano [Winter]Olympics," countries "such as Laos, El Salvador, Gambia, Guinea-Bissauand Cameroon" may follow the lead of Cambodia who "withdrew its pledge[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its athletes canfulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to becontested."Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 20:03:34 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)Message-ID: < 01BCBC92.97597280@dihc.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCBC92.976A3B60"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCBC92.976A3B60Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableThe Gambia Government should have,given the enormous contributions the =Ahmadiyas have been making healthwise and educationally,told the Imam of =the State House Mosque to STOP propagating Religious Intolerance! Gambia =is supposed to be a Secular Democracy and not a breeding ground for =persecution of the Religious Minorities.So,maybe the Government should =issue a public apology to the Ahmadyas and beg them to come back and at =the same time tell the Imam to Desist from propagating bigotry.FaFa =Jawara never delivered for the Gambian people anything worth =mentioning,but it has to be said that he never allowed anybody to be =terrorised because of his or her belief,and I believe Mr.Jammeh will be =well advised to emulate that tiny but still very invaluable example!Regards Basss!=20-----Original Message-----From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP: latir@earthlink.net Sent: 06 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 07:21 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Gambia in the News (Digest)The Associated Press reported that James Island was listed by the WorldMonuments Watch as one of the "100 Most Endangered Sites"**************************Reuters reports that the Gambia government "criticised members of theAhmadiyya Moslem sect on Sunday, accusing them of causing publicconfusion and panic by leaving the country abruptly last week."According to the Reuters report, the departure follows repeatedcriticism from the Imam of the State House mosque who "dismissed them asunbelievers."The 100+ members who left were mostly Pakistani but the GambianAhmadiyya Moslem sect community numbered "more than 30,000 followers,ran two hospitals, one clinic and three secondary schools. Thehospitals closed after the departures."*************************Kyodo reports that while "Iceland, Kyrgyzstan and three more nationalOlympic committees plan to attend next year's Nagano [Winter]Olympics," countries "such as Laos, El Salvador, Gambia, Guinea-Bissauand Cameroon" may follow the lead of Cambodia who "withdrew its pledge[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its athletes canfulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to becontested."Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 13:23:17 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)Message-ID: < TFSKOWVQ@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableBasss,Agreed=2E The State house should not have a church or a mosque=2E Church an=d =20state must be separated to avoid problems like this=2EApart from that our religion ISLAM clearly states " LA Ikraha feedeen - =20there is no compulsion in religion " the QuadianisEven if they are non believers as he claims, it is up to them to decide =20not the official state house Imam=2E As a regular and peace loving muslim =20==20and Gambian I think they should have been left alone but we just teach =20the differences and let people choose =2E What about Bahai?? Hindus?? Or =20even local Jalangs??Please let us not interfere in the religious beliefs of anyone=2E PeriodThis is not what Islam preaches!! Basss rightly says it -TOLERANCE , =20tolerance , tolerance !!!Ps what will happen to the schools and hospitals??-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2EqaSent: Monday, September 08, 1997 1:02 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--The Gambia Government should have,given the enormous contributions theAhmadiyas have been making healthwise and educationally,told the Imam of =20theState House Mosque to STOP propagating Religious Intolerance! Gambiais supposed to be a Secular Democracy and not a breeding ground forpersecution of the Religious Minorities=2ESo,maybe the Government should =20issuea public apology to the Ahmadyas and beg them to come back and atthe same time tell the Imam to Desist from propagating bigotry=2EFaFa =20Jawaranever delivered for the Gambian people anything worth mentioning,but it =20hasto be said that he never allowed anybody to beterrorised because of his or her belief,and I believe Mr=2EJammeh will be =20==20welladvised to emulate that tiny but still very invaluable example!Regards Basss!-----Original Message-----From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP:latir@earthlink=2Enet]Sent: 06 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 07:21 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Gambia in the News (Digest)The Associated Press reported that James Island was listed by the WorldMonuments Watch as one of the "100 Most Endangered Sites"**************************Reuters reports that the Gambia government "criticised members of theAhmadiyya Moslem sect on Sunday, accusing them of causing publicconfusion and panic by leaving the country abruptly last week=2E"According to the Reuters report, the departure follows repeatedcriticism from the Imam of the State House mosque who "dismissed them asunbelievers=2E"The 100+ members who left were mostly Pakistani but the GambianAhmadiyya Moslem sect community numbered "more than 30,000 followers,ran two hospitals, one clinic and three secondary schools=2E Thehospitals closed after the departures=2E"*************************Kyodo reports that while "Iceland, Kyrgyzstan and three more nationalOlympic committees plan to attend next year's Nagano [Winter]Olympics," countries "such as Laos, El Salvador, Gambia, Guinea-Bissauand Cameroon" may follow the lead of Cambodia who "withdrew its pledge[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its athletes canfulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to becontested=2E"Latir Gheran**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 20:20:04 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: SINGING OFF!Message-ID: < 01BCBCA9.FCA99B80@dday.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCBCA9.FCBA6460"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCBCA9.FCBA6460Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Gaye!Have a wonderful trip back home, and try to Re-Connect as soon as you =have settled down.The more Gambia-L members we have back home,the =better.I am sure the Education Committee would love to work with =you.So,please, keep up the good work down there!Regards Basss!-----Original Message-----From: J GAYE [SMTP: J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk Sent: 06 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 05:37 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: SINGING OFF!or associate with you in whatever capacity in the future.=20I would be working at the Ministry of Education, with Nyakassi, and =would=20be very please to contribute in any way possible to the projects of this =forum, notably the education project.Once again, I thank you all. God bless you all!BYE!Jawara Gaye------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 21:03:00 -0400 (EDT)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: Collapsed BuildingMessage-ID: < 970908210058_-1333216340@emout09.mail.aol.com Jabou, that was indeed a pertinent info, did they perform a soil compressiontest? If they did then it should have been obvious that the ground could notsupport the building. A soil test (if not yet done) should take place it willhelp answer a lot of questions. If it turns out that the ground could notsupport the building, then cement is not the problem. If a foundation goes,the best of cement used will collasped forthwith.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 21:20:31 -0400 (EDT)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: Religious ToleranceMessage-ID: < 970908211720_33962677@emout07.mail.aol.com Bass, you hit it on the nail Gambia has always been a bastion of religiuostolerance and it should continue so. I too join you in imploring Jammeh toput the breaks on that perhaps exhort the Imam to exercise some humility.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Mon, 8 Sep 1997 21:27:57 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UN Council / GambiaMessage-ID: < 970908212519_2084373438@emout11.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.11897.emout11.mail.aol.com.873768318"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11897.emout11.mail.aol.com.873768318Content-ID: < 0_11897_873768319@emout11.mail.aol.com.13115 Content-type: text/plainfrom AmadouSalaam!--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11897.emout11.mail.aol.com.873768318Content-ID: < 0_11897_873768319@emout11.mail.aol.com.13116 Content-type: text/plain;name="GAMUN"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBy Anthony Goodman ==0DUNITED NATIONS, Sept 8 (Reuter) - Bahrain, Brazil, Gabon and Gambia are e=xpected to begin two-year terms on the Security Council from Jan. 1, 1998=, diplomats said on Monday. ==0DThey are either the unopposed or front-running candidates of their respec=tive regional groups, making their election by the General Assembly virtu=ally certain. ==0DThree countries -- Belarus, Macedonia and Slovenia -- are vying for a fif=th council seat, reserved for a member of the East European group. ==0DThis year's Assembly session opens on Sept. 16. Voting to choose new Secu=rity Council members is expected to take place in late October. ==0DBrazil has served seven previous terms on the council, most recently in 1=993-94. Gabon has been a council member only once before, in 1978-79. Nei=ther Bahrain nor Gambia has previously had a council seat. ==0DThe five countries leaving the 15-nation council at the end of this year =are Chile, Egypt, Guinea-Bissau, Poland and South Korea. ==0DFive other non-permanent members of the council whose two-year terms expi=re at the end of 1998 are Costa Rica, Japan, Kenya, Portugal and Sweden. ==0DThe five permanent members, each with veto power, are the United States, =Russia, Britain, China and France. ==0DExpansion of the Security Council, the U.N. body responsible for internat=ional peace and security, will be among a number of reforms to be discuss=ed at the forthcoming Assembly. ==0DDespite several years of discussion, agreement has proved elusive on how =many new members should be added to the council; how many of them should =be given permanent seats; and whether new permanent members should also h=ave a veto. ==0DMany countries, including the United States, favor making Germany and Jap=an permanent council members, in recognition of their economic standing, =contributions to the U.N. budget and growing role in U.N. peacekeeping. ==0DThere is wide, but not universal, agreement on adding a permanent seat ea=ch for the developing states of Asia, Africa and Latin America, but not o=n how those seats should be allotted. ==0DOptions include providing a permanent seat for a single power in each reg=ion or rotating the seats among several countries in each region. ==0DThere is also no definitive agreement on how many non-permanent seats sho=uld be added to the council. ==0DA number of U.N. members oppose making the council too large, saying this=would reduce its effectiveness. ==0DThe United States has said it favors a total of 20 or 21 members, meaning=adding only five or six new seats to the present complement of 15. ==0DAny reform of the Security Council would involve amending the U.N. Charte=r. That requires a two-thirds majority in the 185-member Assembly and rat=ification by the parliaments or similar bodies of two-thirds of the U.N. =membership, including the five current permanent members. ==0DA Charter amendment approved by the Assembly in December 1963 to increase=the size of the Security Council from 11 members to 15 went into force i=n August 1965. ==0D16:01 09-08-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.11897.emout11.mail.aol.com.873768318--------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 02:19:40 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: gastech survey (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 02:09:20 -0700From: latjor ndow < ndukuman@avana.net To: gndow@spelman.edu Subject: gastech surveyGreetings:I would greatly appreciate it if members of this list who areinvolved in areas of science and technology could take a fewminutes of their time to respond to this survey. It will aid us(GASTECH,INC) in fulfilling one of our objectives:'to identify the various scientific andtechnical disciplines Gambians areinvolved in so as to have a better estimate oftheir numbers for statistical and othermatters relevant to the progress anddevelopment of Gambia.'Please send your response to my address: gndow@spelman.edu Thanking you in advance,LatJor============================++++++++++++++++++++++GASTECH,INC. is a non-profit organization whose mission is to:1) act as a catalyst for the tranference of technology to The Gambia;2) promote science education in The Gambia;++++++++++++++++++++++1. What sci/tech discipline(s) are you involved in?2. What is your educational background?3. If you are a student, what is your current classification?4. If you are a working professional in your discipline, what isyour job title?5. How many years have you been working in this area?6. Do you have other sci/tech know-how not necessarily related toyour job/major?7. Do you know of any other Gambians involved in sci/tech disciplines?If yes, could you furnish us with their info/contact address/e-mail?8. Please add any other info you deem relevant to our mission.9. Would you be interested in joining our organization?10. Again Thank You.------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 08:45:09 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'Gambia-L'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia at the winter Olympic - and a testMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F321903110110D@dkdifs02.dif.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed;boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCBCFC.AFDA21A0"This message is in MIME format. Since your mail reader does not understandthis format, some or all of this message may not be legible.------ =_NextPart_000_01BCBCFC.AFDA21A0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, for a long time I have been without connection to the llist,due to severe computor-problems, which are not totally restored. This =isa test if I=B4m on to the list again.I=B4m glad to hear that the Gambian Olympic Comittee has "withdrew itspledge[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its =athletescan fulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to becontested."When we got the news that they should participate I asked this list, ifthere were any gambian, home or abroad, who could do this very specificsports on a skilled level. Because just going to Japan is so expensive,that I think the money was better spend on youth-sports-for-all-programmes in The Gambia.=20Well decided of the Gambia OL-committee, I think. Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 11:18:46 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAMessage-ID: < 199709090919.LAA14913@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitElakeh,It was interesting and informative to read about gorr-jiggen. It seemsthough that you have missed an aspect or two on the cultural role of theKanjelengo. You wrote:>The cultural role of the Kanyelengoes is to perform Rituals for womenhaving problems getting pregnant >after marriage or pray for Twins so thatthe Gods would not take away one of them that they may consider >as anunnecessary duplication.One important role is that of mothers who upon losing a succession ofchildren in very early age, assume the status of kanjelengo. The nextsurviving child is then, as a consequence, given a "kanjeleng-specific"middle name alluding to the mother's social character. (The middle namesusually dwarf the first name in popularity, in many cases).Another interesting role is the "usurpation" of the lead role (song, dance,discussions, etc) in almost all social activities where the women arecentrally involved. These are very common among the KARONINGKOLU.Regards,Momodou.------------------------------Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 06:29:02 -0400From: SAMBA NJIE < snjie@gis.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: subscriptionMessage-ID: < 341524EE.4128@gis.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitList managers,Please subscribe the following to the list:Michael Gomez - mbg@guinness.som.cwru Bubacarr Jallow - sireh@aol.com Thanks,Samba------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 13:57:18 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAMessage-ID: < 01BCBD28.55642820@dien.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCBD28.556D4FE0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCBD28.556D4FE0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThanks,Mr. Sidibebeh,for the supplement and keep up the good work down there!Regards Basss!-----Original Message-----From: Momodou S Sidibeh [SMTP: momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com Sent: 07 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 12:19 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: SV: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAElakeh,It was interesting and informative to read about gorr-jiggen. It seemsthough that you have missed an aspect or two on the cultural role of theKanjelengo. You wrote:>The cultural role of the Kanyelengoes is to perform Rituals for womenhaving problems getting pregnant >after marriage or pray for Twins so thatthe Gods would not take away one of them that they may consider >as anunnecessary duplication.One important role is that of mothers who upon losing a succession ofchildren in very early age, assume the status of kanjelengo. The nextsurviving child is then, as a consequence, given a "kanjeleng-specific"middle name alluding to the mother's social character. (The middle namesusually dwarf the first name in popularity, in many cases).Another interesting role is the "usurpation" of the lead role (song, dance,discussions, etc) in almost all social activities where the women arecentrally involved. These are very common among the KARONINGKOLU.Regards,Momodou.------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 11:29:49 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia at the winter Olympic - and a testMessage-ID: < 9709091529.AA39244@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAbsjorn, you wrote:> I am glad to hear that the Gambian Olympic Comittee has "withdrew its> pledge[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its> athletes> can fulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to be> contested."> When we got the news that they should participate I asked this list, if> there were any gambian, home or abroad, who could do this very specific> sports on a skilled level. Because just going to Japan is so expensive,> that I think the money was better spend on youth-sports-for> -all-programmes in The Gambia.Absjorn, let's not forget the 1988 Winter Olympic Games, when the Jamaican2-man Bobsled team (White and Stokes??) shocked the world by posting theseventh fastest starting time. Infact, the legend of the Jamaican Bobsledteam formed the climax of the very "cool" movie COOL RUNNINGS which wasbased on the story of the 1988 team.The events that followed the Olympics had far reaching implications in thesport and Jamaica than ever imagined. Despite their status of beingunderdogs, the team completely captured the imagination of the Olympicworld. Jamaican T-shirts, caps pins etc. were the fastest selling of thegames and generated more business than any other merchandise. Also, in thenational pin trading, the Jamaican pin was worth more than five pins ofother more established Winter Olympic nations like the USA and Canada.After the 1988 games, the team's popularity in Europe, North America andJapan was phenomenal. Letters poured in from all over the world andnumerous invitations to personal appearances, press conferences, sportingevents and the like were common.This is just to show you that it is indeed possible to make a turn-aroundfor the good of all. All the same, though, I agree that the money could bespent elsewhere for now.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 11:43:03 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Need info.Message-ID: < 9709091543.AA37250@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitI would like to know if any members have the address and/or phone number ofthe newly established Islamic development bank in the Gambia. If you do,kindly send me the info at my personal e-mail address below.Thank you.Regards,Moe S. Jallow==================================================================================================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 18:17:37 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Gambia at the winter Olympic -Message-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101114@dkdifs02.dif.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable> Moe S. Jallow wrote:=20> >the Jamaican 2-man Bobsled team (White and Stokes??) shocked the> >world by posting the seventh fastest starting time. Infact, the> legend of >the Jamaican Bobsled team formed the climax of the very> "cool" movie >COOL RUNNINGS which was based on the story of the 1988> team. After >the 1988 games, the team's popularity in Europe, North> America and >Japan was phenomenal. Letters poured in from all over =the> world and >numerous invitations to personal appearances, press> conferences, >sporting events and the like were common. This is just> to show you that >it is indeed possible to make a turn-around for the> good of all. All the >same, though, I agree that the money could be> spent elsewhere for now.>=20> I fully agree, this is one of the allways amazing stories and> legend-making that happen in sport. But I would like to see if they> had ever found the money to build a bobsled-facility in Jamaica and> keep it with ice for practising. Or hundreds of jamaican youth got> inspired to join the sport ! Well I think that many of the> OL-winter-sports-events are not created to get so many participating> countries. A lot of them need speciels facilities, which are very,> very costy to build and run. But many of you gambians living in> Canada, USA, Europe, Japan, could maybe start to practice !!!. I> should be a very happy cheerleader when the first gambian> ice-hockey-team ever joined a tournament (couldn=B4t you form a team =in> Seatle,Oslo or Stockholm?), or some of you did ski-jumping,> ice-figure-skating, or what else. Why not ? But right now, when it> comes to spend money on sports, I really do hope that "sports for> all"-programmes in schools and clubs has high priority. Let=B4s get a> lot of children and youth playing, train and pratice, and let=B4s see> the most talented participate for The Gambia in the next olympic> summer games in Australia (2000) and Greece (2004). I had to finish> now. I=B4m leaving for Copenhagen. Tomorrow night the danish national> football-team will play a very, very, very serious and important game> agains Croatia. And as usual - I got to be there. Asbj=F8rn Nordam>=20>=20------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 19:40:15 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Need info.Message-ID: < 01BCBD58.5A66F5C0@dile.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCBD58.5A80E660"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCBD58.5A80E660Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Jallow!Here you are:Arab Gambian Islamic Bank Ltd.7 Ecowas Ave., Box 1415,BanjulTEL: 22 22 22FX: 22 37 70Regards Basss!-----Original Message-----From: Modou Jallow [SMTP: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Sent: 07 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 06:43 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Need info.I would like to know if any members have the address and/or phone number ofthe newly established Islamic development bank in the Gambia. If you do,kindly send me the info at my personal e-mail address below.Thank you.Regards,Moe S. Jallow==================================================================================================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 12:58:55 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Need info.Message-ID: < 9709091658.AA31464@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBass,Thank you for your efforts. I really appreciate the help.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 11:51:58 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!!Message-ID: < 19970909185158.2171.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainNetters,I find this article very interesting !!!! I reserve my comments.Cheerio,Jainaba.>Date: Sun, 07 Sep 1997 09:31:17 -0400>Subject: THE SUNDAY TIMES: FOREIGN NEWS American TV boycotts expos of>Haley's Roots> American TV boycotts expos of Haley's Roots> by John Harlow> Arts Correspondent> AMERICAN television networks are boycotting> a BBC documentary exposing the extent to> which Alex Haley falsified his family> history in his best-selling book, Roots.> Network executives admit they are worried> that the programme, which will be broadcast> in Britain next weekend as part of the> Bookworm series, could cause racial tension> especially in the Deep South where Haley,> who died five years ago, is most revered.> Roots was billed as the true story of> Haley's family, traced back six generations> to a west African called Kunta Kinte who was> captured by slave traders in The Gambia and> sold to American plantation owners. It was a> cultural phenomenon when it appeared in 1976> and earned Haley 200 literary prizes,> the friendship of President Jimmy Carter> and the gratitude of black America.> Within a year, however, doubts started> surfacing.> In 1977 The Sunday Times tracked down a folk> historian in The Gambia who had been a> crucial source for Haley. The investigation> exposed both men as deeply unreliable. Other> revelations about Haley's occasionally> slipshod research followed.> The Bookworm programme suggests that Haley> not only made mistakes but deliberately> falsified his own records for dramatic> effect.> Philip Nobile, a writer who has spent years> cross-checking the sources in Roots, regards> Haley as a shameless hoaxer: "Virtually> every fact in the closing critical pages of> Roots is false. Nobody would have challenged> this book if it had been classified as> fiction, but Haley defrauded the very people> he claimed he was championing."> Academics in the field of pan-African> studies, where Roots is an essential> textbook, reluctantly agree. "We have> accepted we must honour the spirit rather> than the letter of Roots, but to have it> systematically demolished would only play> into the hands of white supremicists," said> a teacher at Tennessee University, where the> records of Haley's 10-year search for his> ancestors are stored.> The Haley family rejects all claims against> the author, suggesting the evidence is> "trivial and malicious". But Henrik Clarke,> a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:> "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes> take the best we can get and sometimes we> exaggerate them into something a little bit> better than they deserve to be.">______________________________________________________> Copyright 1997 The Times Newspapers Limited. To> inquire about rights to reproduce material from> The Sunday Times, please visit the Syndication> website______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 15:30:12 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: jai_diallo@hotmail.com, Subject: RE: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!Message-ID: < TFSMGFEG@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableJainaba,I also reserve my opinion but I think basically his narration is true but =20==20some details no one can replay because there were no videos or tape =20recorders=2E Let us give him some benefit of doubtHabibpsSpeaking only for my self and personally also-----Original Message-----From: jai_diallo@hotmail=2EcomSent: Tuesday, September 09, 1997 2:53 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Fwd: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Netters,I find this article very interesting !!!! I reserve my comments=2ECheerio,Jainaba=2E>Date: Sun, 07 Sep 1997 09:31:17 -0400>Subject: THE SUNDAY TIMES: FOREIGN NEWS American TV boycotts expos of>Haley's Roots> American TV boycotts expos of Haley's Roots> by John Harlow> Arts Correspondent> AMERICAN television networks are boycotting> a BBC documentary exposing the extent to> which Alex Haley falsified his family> history in his best-selling book, Roots=2E> Network executives admit they are worried> that the programme, which will be broadcast> in Britain next weekend as part of the> Bookworm series, could cause racial tension> especially in the Deep South where Haley,> who died five years ago, is most revered=2E> Roots was billed as the true story of> Haley's family, traced back six generations> to a west African called Kunta Kinte who was> captured by slave traders in The Gambia and> sold to American plantation owners=2E It was a> cultural phenomenon when it appeared in 1976> and earned Haley 200 literary prizes,> the friendship of President Jimmy Carter> and the gratitude of black America=2E> Within a year, however, doubts started> surfacing=2E> In 1977 The Sunday Times tracked down a folk> historian in The Gambia who had been a> crucial source for Haley=2E The investigation> exposed both men as deeply unreliable=2E Other> revelations about Haley's occasionally> slipshod research followed=2E> The Bookworm programme suggests that Haley> not only made mistakes but deliberately> falsified his own records for dramatic> effect=2E> Philip Nobile, a writer who has spent years> cross-checking the sources in Roots, regards> Haley as a shameless hoaxer: "Virtually> every fact in the closing critical pages of> Roots is false=2E Nobody would have challenged> this book if it had been classified as> fiction, but Haley defrauded the very people> he claimed he was championing=2E"> Academics in the field of pan-African> studies, where Roots is an essential> textbook, reluctantly agree=2E "We have> accepted we must honour the spirit rather> than the letter of Roots, but to have it> systematically demolished would only play> into the hands of white supremicists," said> a teacher at Tennessee University, where the> records of Haley's 10-year search for his> ancestors are stored=2E> The Haley family rejects all claims against> the author, suggesting the evidence is> "trivial and malicious"=2E But Henrik Clarke,> a veteran black historian, told Bookworm:> "As a people short of heroes, we sometimes> take the best we can get and sometimes we> exaggerate them into something a little bit> better than they deserve to be=2E">______________________________________________________> Copyright 1997 The Times Newspapers Limited=2E To> inquire about rights to reproduce material from> The Sunday Times, please visit the Syndication> website______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www=2Ehotmail=2Ecom **************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 16:03:20 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: grants for women (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:Below is info on a grant for the sisters. I downloaded the infofrom the gambian embassy website.LatJor---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 14:19:36 -0700From: latjor ndow < ndukuman@avana.net To: gndow@spelman.edu Subject: grants for women1998 GRANTS FOR WOMEN FROM DEVELOPING COUNTRIESThe Margaret McNamara Memorial Fund was established in 1981 to honor thelate Margaret McNamara and her commitment to the well-being of women andchildren in developing countries. The purpose of the grant is to supportthe education of women and children in their home countries. Previousgrant recipents were studying in fields such as agriculture,architechture and urban planning, civil enginneering, education,forestry, journalism, nursing, nutrition, pediatrics, publicadminstration, public health, social sciences and social work.The MMMF awards five grants of about $6,000 each year, they are notrenewable. Requests for application forms for the 1998/99 academic yearwill be accepted from September 1997 until January 15, 1998. Thedeadline for completed applications is Febuary 2, 1998. The MMMF willannounce the recipents about April 15, 1998.Eligibility: The MMMF invites women who meet the following criteria toapply.She has a record of service to women and/or children in her country.She plans to return to her country in about two years.She can demonstrate financial need.She is enrolled in an accredited educational institution in the U.S. bySeptember 1997 and during the entire period covered by the grant.She is a national of a developing country* residing in the U.S., but nota permanent resident (green card holder).She is at least 25 years old by December 31, 1997 (born before 1973).She is not related to any World Bank Group staff member or his/herspouse.Applications must be requested in writing fromThe Margaret McNamara Memorial Fund1818 H Street, NW, Room G-1000Washington, DC 20433*Nationals of The Gambia are eligible for MMMF grants.------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 22:32:22 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: <19970909203242.AAA45396@LOCALNAME>Bubacarr Jallow and Michael Gomez have been added to the list.We welcome them to Gambia-l and look forward to their contributions.Baboucarr and Michael, please send a brief introduction ofyourselves to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 22:44:30 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia government criticises Moslem sect OrganizationMessage-ID: <19970909204453.AAA14460@LOCALNAME>From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters) Newsgroups:clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.religion,biz.clarinet.sampleSubject: Gambia government criticises Moslem sect Organization:Copyright 1997 by Reuters Message-ID: Rgambia-ahmadiyyaURpCi_7S7@clari.net > Lines: 43Date: Sun, 7 Sep 1997 17:22:05 PDT Expires: Sun, 14 Sep 1997 15:20:07BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - The Gambian government criticizedmembers of the Ahmadiyya Muslim sect Sunday, accusing them ofcausing public confusion and panic by leaving the countryabruptly last week.The Department of Religious Affairs said that more than 100non-Gambian Ahmadiyya who left the country Wednesday did notinform the government of their planned departure.A statement from the department accused the community, whosehospitals and schools play an important role in the tiny andimpoverished West African nation, of showing ``arrogance.''The departures, mostly of Pakistani nationals, followedrepeated criticism of the community from the imam of the statehouse mosque, where President Yahya Jammeh worships.The imam repeatedly dismissed them as unbelievers.The community, which has more than 30,000 followers, ran twohospitals, one clinic and three secondary schools. The hospitalsclosed after the departures.The unorthodox Muslim sect was founded in India in 1889 by amystic drawing inspiration and claiming legitimacy from Islamicand Christian prophesy and Hindu teaching. Ahmadiyya communities livein several West African countries.-=-=- Want to tell us what you think about the ClariNews? Pleasefeel free to < > < comments@clari.net >. -=-=-------------------------------Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 20:04:19 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia at the winter Olympic - and a testMessage-ID: < 3415E403.14E23F4C@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAsbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:> I=B4m glad to hear that the Gambian Olympic Comittee has "withdrew its> pledge[in July] to attend the Nagano Games because none of its> athletes> can fulfill the eligibility requirements of the seven sports to be> contested."Just a point of correction:Gambia has not yet withdrawn its pledge. Cambodia did and it isbelieved that countries "such as Laos, El Salvador, Gambia, =Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon" may follow suit.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Tue, 09 Sep 1997 20:32:46 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia in the News (Digest)Message-ID: < 3415EAAE.23249A48@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThe Gambian Ambassador to the United States, Mr. Crispin Grey-Johnsonwas one of 12 to present his credentials yesterday, September 8, 1997,to President Clinton in Washington D.C. The others were the ambassadorsfrom Suriname, Lebanon, Mauritania, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Argentina,El Salvador, Ecuador, Ireland and Sweden. (Source: UPI)Reuters reported today that "Gambian millionaire", Foutanga Dit BabaniSissoko, is going to jail. According to the news piece, District JudgeMichael Moore ruled yesterday that Sissoko "was not protected bydiplomatic immunity when he tried to bribe a customs officer."The Reuters piece also stated that in his ruling, the judge said "theGambian government had not properly informed the U.S. government ofSissoko's status and the State Department had never authorized it."Sissoko's was "sentenced to four months in jail and four months of housearrest" and now "he must serve a remaining 41 days in prison."Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 23:37:53 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAMessage-ID: < 970909233600_1145945164@emout05.mail.aol.com Habib,Yeah, a lot of us worked with Alex Haley when he was doing his research. Hevisited and talked in length with Lena Manga and myself. We were quitesurprised when "ROOTS" came out and we found that one of the femalecharacters on the slave ship was called Jabou Manga. l often joked that lwould sue him for royalties on behalf of Lena and myself, although he treatedus to some first class dinners when he was digging for info.Jabou------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Sep 97 10:08:22 +0000From: FCJALLOW.MRCLABS@gam.healthnet.org To: Gambia-l@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: signing offMessage-ID: AE15FF31@222:5788/0.91Received: (from fnet@localhost) by f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.org (8.8.4/8.7) idMAA05645 for Gambia-l%U.WASHINGTON.EDU@f99.n1200.z222.healthnet.ftn; Wed, 10 Sep1997 12:30:15 GMTReceived: from p91.f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.ftn by f0.n5788.z222.healthnet.ftnwith FTN (ifmail v.2.11) id AA5576; Wed, 10 Sep 97 12:30:15 +0000Hello Guys,I would at this point like to unsubscribe from your mailing listuntil further notice.Thank youFatim------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 9:25:07 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: Gunjur@aol.com, Subject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIAMessage-ID: < TFSHLOYC@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableJarbouHallelujahI thought we were not alone in his information search( which is OK but =20not the false promises to the people of the Gambia especially Juffure and =20==20Albreda is what many objected to)Regardless he did an excellent piece of work in my opinion=2EThe love of our country made us all help him without any reservations =20which I am sure we all do not regret=2EI remember Gaira Lamin and his wife were in Philadelphia in those days =2E=20==20Sorry I confused you with that Jabou=2EHabib-----Original Message-----From: Gunjur@aol=2EcomSent: Tuesday, September 09, 1997 11:34 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: RE: GORR-JIGGEN IN SENEGAMBIA--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Habib,Yeah, a lot of us worked with Alex Haley when he was doing his research=2E=20==20Hevisited and talked in length with Lena Manga and myself=2E We were quitesurprised when "ROOTS" came out and we found that one of the femalecharacters on the slave ship was called Jabou Manga=2E l often joked that lwould sue him for royalties on behalf of Lena and myself, although he =20treatedus to some first class dinners when he was digging for info=2EJabou**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 15:36:26 -0400 (EDT)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: African Dissertation Internship Award (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19970910153231.216fca86@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">>>> For a full description of the competition, application>> requirments, or program components please write to : African>> Dissertation Internship Awards, The Rockefeller Foundation, 420>> Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10018-2702, or visit the Rockefeller>> Foundation website at http://www.rockfound.org. >>>> Ike Agba>>>>,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,>> The Rockerfeller Foundation>> African Dissertation Internship Award>>>>>> Application Information and Guidelines 1997-98>>>> The Rockefeller Foundation is pleased to announce a program of>> competitive awards to enable African doctoral students enrolled in>> universities in the United States and Canada to undertake supervised>> dissertation research in Africa.>>>> Objectives>>>> The goal of the program is to enhance the quality of the overseas>> education received by African graduate students enrolled in>> universities in the United States and Canada, and to maximize its>> relevance to the process of economic development in Africa. The>> program enables African doctoral candidates to return to Africa to>> conduct dissertation research in association with a local university>> or research institution, thereby facilitating the transition to a>> productive professional career upon return to Africa.>>>> Eligibility>>>> The program is open to citizens of sub-Saharan African nations>> enrolled in doctoral programs at universities in the United States>> and Canada. U.S. permanent residents and Canadian landed immigrants>> are not eligible. Priority will be given to research on equitable>> economic development in the areas of agriculture, environment,>> education, health, the humanities, the life sciences, and population.>> Projects must involve field observation or the use of primary sources>> available only in Africa. Students are strongly encouraged to plan to>> be in the field for at least 12 months. The candidate's dissertation>> committee must approve the research proposal prior to submission to>> the Foundation.>>>> The Awards>>>> The applicant must have completed all course work and qualifying>> examinations prior to receiving an award. The applicant is>> responsible for arranging affiliation with an institution in Africa>> able to provide adequate supervision and research support in the>> student's field of study.>>>> The awards are intended to cover the costs of conducting research in>> the field and might include: international travel, living expenses>> in Africa, local transportation, and costs related to research and>> analysis. The maximum award is US$20,000. In addition, the Foundation>> will provide an administrative contribution of US$2,500 to the>> African host institution and funds for one field-site visit by the>> student's faculty adviser. Upon completion of field research, support>> may also be requested to enable the supervisor at the African host>> institution to attend the student's dissertation defense.>>>> Application Procedure>>>> Deadlines for application packages to be received by the Foundation>> are October 1, 1997, and March 2, 1998. Candidates are strongly urged>> to submit their applications well in advance of the date on which>> field work is expected to begin. Preliminary inquiries as to the>> relevance of the research topic and the proposed institutional>> setting in Africa are encouraged. The selection committee will>> consider only complete applications, which must be prepared according>> to "Instructions for Preparing the Application Package" provided by>> the Foundation. The following items are required in the application:>>>> 1.The applicant's dissertation proposal, accompanied by a letter>> clearly indicating final approval by the thesis advisory committee.>> The proposal should include research objectives, conceptual>> framework, literature review, methodology, and time line. It should>> also discuss the project's relevance to African development. The>> proposal must be written in English. If longer than 15 pages (not>> including bibliography or annexes), it must be accompanied by a>> detailed summary of no more than 15 pages.>>>> 2.Photocopies of the following documents certified by the Foreign>> Student Office of the applicant's university: 1) the page(s) of the>> applicant's passport indicating the country of citizenship and date>> and place of issue, and 2) the page bearing the visa for the U. S.>> or Canada.>>>> 3.Three letters of reference, commenting on the content and design>> of the proposal and the ability of the applicant to conduct the>> research. Letters written in French should be accompanied by an>> English translation. One of the letters should be from the chair of>> the applicant's dissertation committee and should confirm>> approval of the applicant's proposal as well as the status towards>> completing course work and passing qualifying examinations.>>>> 4.(a) An academic review of the dissertation proposal, written by the>> person at the host institution in Africa who will supervise the>> applicant's work. (b) This person must also state his or her>> commitment to supervision of the research and the ability of the>> host institution to provide necessary services, such as office>> space, laboratory facilities, access to study sites, and technical>> advice.>>>> 5.A letter from the head or appropriate officer of the host institution>> in Africa confirming that the affiliation proposed in the host>> supervisor's letter (described in item 4) is acceptable to the host>> institution.>>>> 6.A budget, not to exceed US$20,000, itemizing and justifying all>> costs. (A budget guideline sheet is distributed to applicants.)>>>> 7.A letter outlining the applicant's entire financial support package,>> including the write-up period following the applicant's return from>> the field. This letter should come from an appropriate official of the>> principal funding agency or the applicant's university. Applicants>> who are self-supporting should write a letter to this effect.>>>> 8.All official graduate transcripts for master's degree programs and>> Ph.D. course work.>>>> 9.A curriculum vitae.>>>> 10.A completed basic data form (provided by the Foundation).>>>> 11.A successful applicant will be asked to provide a letter from the>> appropriate administrative office of the American or Canadian>> university, stating its willingness to administer the award (with the>> exception of the contribution to the African host institution) without>> charge. Applicants are advised to comply with the university's>> procedures for the submission of proposals to external funding>> agencies.>>>>>>>>>> Send complete application packages to:>>>> African Dissertation Internships>> The Rockefeller Foundation>> 420 Fifth Avenue>> New York, NY 10018-2702>>>> Inquiries may also be directed to:>>>> African Dissertation Internships>> The Rockefeller Foundation>> PO Box 47543>> Nairobi, Kenya>>>>>>-----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------ Momodou





>

>---------- Forwarded message ----------

>Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 10:15:55 EDT

>From: Hamado <

>Reply-To: ASU's Discussion and Annoucement <

>To:

>Subject: Monetary union

>

>West Africa Plan For Single Monetary Zone By 2000

>

>ABUJA, Aug 30 (Reuter) - West African leaders said on Saturday they

>were aiming to establish a single monetary zone by the year 2000.

>

>"In order to accelerate the achievement of the objective of a single

>monetary zone by the year 2000, the Authority created an ad hoc

>monitoring committee," said a communique at the end of the annual

>summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

>"The committee would give periodic policy directives and new

>orientations to facilitate compliance by member states with the

>agreed monetary and financial targets."

>

>Half the ECOWAS member states, mostly former French colonies, are

>already part of a single monetary zone and use a single currency, the

>CFA franc, which is backed by Paris.

>

>But the rest of the region, which includes giant Nigeria with more

>than 100 million people, accounts for roughly two thirds of the

>estimated 210 million ECOWAS population and three quarters of Gross

>Domestic Product.

>

>Nigerian Finance Minister Anthony Ani suggested recently that his

>currency, the naira, could become a regional means of exchange.

>Regional analysts say it is extremely unlikely the CFA countries

>would want to part with their stable currency.

>

>ECOWAS member states in the franc zone are Benin, Burkina Faso,

>Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. Those wit

>their own currencies are Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia,

>Mauritania, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

>

>ECOWAS, set up in 1975 to promote regional economic integration, has

>become increasingly dominated by security issues and a large part of

>this year's summit was taken up by a debate over how to reverse a

>military coup in Sierra Leone.

> (c) Reuters Limited 1997

> REUTER NEWS SERVICE

>

>

>

>



-----------------------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Research Associate

The Ohio State University

Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

590 Woody Hayes Drive

Columbus, OH 43210



Fax: (614)292-9448

Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

E-mail:





> From

> Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 15:38:27 -0400 (EDT)

> From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> X-Sender:

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> >

> >---------- Forwarded message ----------

> >Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 10:15:55 EDT

> >From: Hamado <

> >Reply-To: ASU's Discussion and Annoucement <

> >To:

> >Subject: Monetary union

> >

> >West Africa Plan For Single Monetary Zone By 2000



It worries me when I see people setting unrealistic goals.> >



> >Nigerian Finance Minister Anthony Ani suggested recently that his

> >currency, the naira, could become a regional means of exchange.

> >Regional analysts say it is extremely unlikely the CFA countries

> >would want to part with their stable currency.



May be they should chose the Dalasi instead! Surely could be more convincing to the many skeptics than the Naira!



(c) Reuters Limited 1997

> > REUTER NEWS SERVICE

> >



> >

It worries me when I see people setting unrealistic goals. Its either that they are too optimistic or totally ignorant of the issues at hand.

Wish them luck!



Malanding jaiteh



------------------------------



----- Begin Included Message -----



>From

X-Authentication-Warning: campus0.mtu.edu: Host aspen.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.193] claimed to be aspen.mtu.edu

Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 16:07:22 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)

Cc:





> From

> Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 15:38:27 -0400 (EDT)

> From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> X-Sender:

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> >

> >---------- Forwarded message ----------

> >Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 10:15:55 EDT

> >From: Hamado <

> >Reply-To: ASU's Discussion and Annoucement <

> >To:

> >Subject: Monetary union

> >

> >West Africa Plan For Single Monetary Zone By 2000



It worries me when I see people setting unrealistic goals.> >



> >Nigerian Finance Minister Anthony Ani suggested recently that his

> >currency, the naira, could become a regional means of exchange.

> >Regional analysts say it is extremely unlikely the CFA countries

> >would want to part with their stable currency.



May be they should chose the Dalasi instead! Surely could be more convincing to the many skeptics than the Naira!



(c) Reuters Limited 1997

> > REUTER NEWS SERVICE

> >



Malanding jaiteh





----- End Included Message -----



Oops, Oops! My last mail got sent without editing.Sorry about that.



Malanding Jaiteh



------------------------------



Having a single unified currency in West Africa is a great idea

provided this is thought through properly though the year 2000 is

too soon. I think the Naira is a good choice. Nigeria is the regional

super power, with the largest population, budget. GDP, and the

largest contributor to ECOWAS. Its position in ECOWAS is just the US

in the UN. I think it is the perfect choice.



Ousman



Ousman G. wrote:

>

> Having a single unified currency in West Africa is a great idea

> provided this is thought through properly though the year 2000 is

> too soon. I think the Naira is a good choice. Nigeria is the regional

> super power, with the largest population, budget. GDP, and the

> largest contributor to ECOWAS. Its position in ECOWAS is just the US

> in the UN. I think it is the perfect choice.

>

> Ousman



The perfect choice?? The Naira is currently one of the least stable

monetary units in West Africa, any more to select the Naira as the

currency of choice would spell disaster for the region. As a "regional

super power," Nigeria, although capable, is not providing for the

welfare of its own people. There is a huge brain drain precisely

because of Nigeria's current political economy. A retired professor

cannot even pay monthly rent, let alone survive, on his or her

retirement wages.



Unless, you mentioned this as a joke, it is difficult to understand what

benefit the region could derive from a adoption of the Naira.



M W Payne



------------------------------



> From

> Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 22:44:30 +0200

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Gambia government criticises Moslem sect Organization

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> From:

> clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.religion,biz.clarinet.sample

> Subject: Gambia government criticises Moslem sect Organization:

> Copyright 1997 by Reuters Message-ID:

> <

> Date: Sun, 7 Sep 1997 17:22:05 PDT Expires: Sun, 14 Sep 1997 15:20:07

>

>

>

> BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - The Gambian government criticized

> members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim sect Sunday, accusing them of

> causing public confusion and panic by leaving the country

> abruptly last week.

.....

The community, which has more than 30,000 followers, ran two

> hospitals, one clinic and three secondary schools. The hospitals

> closed after the departures.



Do anyone know the situations at the three schools they run?





Malanding Jaiteh



------------------------------



Bass and Habib,



Religious tolerance is fine and of course as muslims, we know that each of us

has the freedom to choose your belief and the consequencies good or bad that

comes with the choice. However, as Muslims, it is our obligation to warn

fellow muslims to adhere strictly to the Qur'an and Sunnah. There are many

sects in Islam that have practices that deviate from that which is set forth

in the Qur'an, and that which was exemplified by the Prophet's actions and

his sunnah. Imam Fatti was fulfilling his obligation before Allah almighty by

addressing this issue. No one doubts that the Ahmadiyyas have accomplished a

lot in the Gambia in terms of schools, health facilities etc, but if pointing

out their errant practices in the religion sends them packing, then so be it.

As a Muslim, l'd rather err on the side of Allah.



Jabou



------------------------------



Preaching Islam's teaching is fine but a continuous storm of

insults on others on a daily basis is another thing. From what I have been

hearing about this issue at home, it seems Imam Fatti and other Imams

have stepped out of line. They seem to have run out of topics to discuss

at their sermons. All the time I see in brochures, books, etc. how

tolerant people are in the Gambia. How can we talk about religious

tolerance if a certain group of minorities have the slightest fear

for their safety? People who act like this are the worst

representatives of Islam. There should not be anything "errant" about

the Ahmadies. It is a sect , or maybe even a religion of its own, and

if that makes anyone think that Islam is threaten, then they really

don't believe in Islam.



And the Ahmadiyya did not leave because of only the verbal attack,

but some other imams in the Kombo areas have been implicitly implying

that the Ahmadies should attacked (physically). The Pakistanis then went to the

Ministry of Interior to address the security issue and were told that

their safety cannot be guarranteed. Who wouldn't have left for home

if you no longer feel safe in another country?



Ousman



------------------------------



MY BROTHERS AND MY SISTERS !!!!!!!.

i am back , not from the dead or from hibernation, but

simply from the rigourous task of trying to get me some

dough. just enough, i should say to get me through another

semester.

it's been a while!!. at least 3 to 4 months. over this

period, i have been able to periodically scan through my

e-mail and have even read some interesting, touching, educative,

angry, thoughtful, provocative, and even shocking postings on

this list. but i would not have been able to do any topic

or subject at lenght justice, so i decided to leave well

alone to the worthy for the time being.

I AM BACK. LORD !!!! it feels so good... you al just don't

understand how it feels to be so closely in touch .

i have read some postings about ( going back home ) stuff

about yahya.....,,, counter coups.... :: as i said.

interesting.. touching, provoking and allll.....



i will not say bye without a few comments on some of the

things i have read here.....some time ago, i saw that my

aggitated cousin OMAR F. MBYE has unsuscribed.. oh well....

About going back home,,, i now understand how my older

brother felt when he said it was time to come home. BAI

BIRAN JAGNE did not last a year at the R.V.H. 'cause he said

he could not bear to see the corruption resulting from being

under-paid, and so stuff end up being missing that was really

needed to save lives.. he just could not bear sitting there

and watching people die, not b'cause he could not do anything,

but simply because ****HE COULDN'T**** (LACK of equiptment and

such stuff.))))).....i wil have more on this later...

I still maintain that yahya could have been a real hero

had he simply handed over the reins and not gotten greedy.

As the semester progresses for me, and as i try to juggle my

classes with work-study, an internship, and a part-time job at

a restaurant!!!!!!!,,,, i will try to bring to light some of

the prejudices that people in especially KENTUCKY..

(HILL-BILLY-LAND) HAVE of foreign cultures.

i have had some shock and been engaged in heated debates

in classes about topics ranging from Islam to female

circumscision, .......



at this point, i should say peace. to everone and hope to

see some comments soon. let's not forget to be happy and to

have faith in the overall inherent goodness on the human race

and mankind.

JAMMA......JAMMMMMAAAAA..

NJAGA JAGNE.........(A GAMBIAN TRYING TO MAKE SENSE OF THE

HIL-BILLY CULTURE. AFTER ALL.)) GOD BLES US ALLL...



EXCUSE my lousy typing skilllzzzzzz.





------------------------------



At 10:44 PM 9/10/97 -0400, you wrote:

>Bass and Habib,

>

>Religious tolerance is fine and of course as muslims, we know that each of us

>has the freedom to choose your belief and the consequencies good or bad that

>comes with the choice. However, as Muslims, it is our obligation to warn

>fellow muslims to adhere strictly to the Qur'an and Sunnah. There are many

>sects in Islam that have practices that deviate from that which is set forth

>in the Qur'an, and that which was exemplified by the Prophet's actions and

>his sunnah. Imam Fatti was fulfilling his obligation before Allah almighty by

>addressing this issue. No one doubts that the Ahmadiyyas have accomplished a

>lot in the Gambia in terms of schools, health facilities etc, but if pointing

>out their errant practices in the religion sends them packing, then so be it.

>As a Muslim, l'd rather err on the side of Allah.

>

>Jabou

>

I believe there is something mysterious about this whole thing. Just the

citicism by the state house Imam that the Ahmaddiyyas are nonmuslims will

not make them flee away. They must have receive some persecutions of some

sort from the Gambia government even though the government will publicly

deny that allegation.

>From the Islamic point of view, it is OK for the Imam to condemn them, but

not harass them which is most likely the case.



Although I am a devout muslim, I don't think in the fist place it is right

for a mosque to be built in the state house since the Gambia is a secular

state. Does this mean that if the next president comes from a different

religious denomination than Islam he will built his own sanctuary?



Please lets not confuse religious democracy and political democracy.



Just an opinion



Numukunda





Jainaba Diallo wrote:

>

> Netters,

>

> I find this article very interesting !!!! I reserve my comments.

>

In the Lonely Planet guide for the Gambia it says that the Haley story

was found to be false when his papers were examined after his death.

IMO it is not so important, it is clear that the majority of the people

who ended up as plantation slaves in the US came originally from this

part of Africa. Even to-day it would be very difficult to trace a family

back more than 2/3 generations because of the lack of records.



I don't want to be a party pooper but....



> > Copyright 1997 The Times Newspapers Limited. To

> > inquire about rights to reproduce material from

> > The Sunday Times, please visit the Syndication

> > website







------------------------------



False or not - I agree if Mr. Haley has said that his book was fiction,

he should not be blamed anything. From introducing the novel "The Spy

who came in from The Cold" a new period of novel/fiction was

introduced, where you try to write fiction based on facts - called "New

realism" -period. I think that we all feel that Mr. Haley should have

credit for bringing the slave-trade-history up

, putting focus on The Gambia. And even his novel is not a true

family-history, I think that many people all over the world got their

eyes on Africa, slave-trade, and The Gambia, which they would never do

without the TV-story. So let=B4s credit him for that, and see his novel

more as fiction in a new litterary tradition. Asbj=F8rnNordam

> ----------

> Fra: Jainaba Diallo[SMTP:

> Svar til:

> Sendt: 9. september 1997 20:51

> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Emne: Fwd: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!!

>=20

> Netters,

>=20

> I find this article very interesting !!!! I reserve my comments.

>=20

> Cheerio,

>=20

> Jainaba.

>=20

> >Date: Sun, 07 Sep 1997 09:31:17 -0400

> >Subject: THE SUNDAY TIMES: FOREIGN NEWS American TV boycotts expos =

of

> >Haley's Roots

> >=20

> > American TV boycotts expos of Haley's Roots =20

> >

> > by John Harlow =20

> > Arts Correspondent =20

> > =20

> > =20

>=20



------------------------------



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 06:24:15 -0700

From: latjor ndow <

To:

Subject: ROOTS-Haley



Greetings:

Concerning Haley's 'ROOTS', Prof. Ivan van Sertima once

described it as 'Faction'. It is a literary word coined from

the words, 'fact' and 'fiction'. Haley no doubt dug deep into

the factual historical accounts of slavery in America, as

well as accounts of his own family line - at least up to the

second or third generation. However, he did fictionalize

events that took place in Juffureh and his alledged great

great great grandpa Kunta Kinteh.

Perhaps the best way to view the entire 'ROOTS' saga is that

it provided a sort of psychological anchor for the millions

of Africans born in the African diaspora whose psycho-historical

memory was brutalized inter-generationally by the attrocities of

slavery.

Their yearning to reconnect with their mother - Africa, to actually

point to a place, a spot, an exact location, nay, a people, a family,

and indeed to an individual became overwhelming. This search for

Ancestor (echoes of African cultural retention?) was/is a constant theme

in the African diasporan literary works. (In the francophone world it

took the form of a movement - Negritude.)

One finds this refrain also in the political movements or more aptly

liberation movements that emerged. Yes, to understand 'ROOTS' fully it

is important to go back to the past century and the movements such as

the African Consciousness Movement that were created by freed Blacks of

the likes of William Wells Brown in New England. And the Martin Delany's

(Father of Black Nationalism) and Carter G. Woodson all the way to the

great Hon. Marcus Mosiah Garvey, who galvanized millions of diasporan

Africans with the rallying cry 'Africa fro Africans, at home and

abroad!' His back to Africa Movement in the early part of this century

greatly influenced the 60's generation of the X's and Haley's.

The African diaspora embrace of 'ROOTS' in non-critical manner for such

a long time would only be comprehended in this context. It is as if it

was their umbilical cord which firmly tied them back to their mother.

Haley therefore was only articulating the collective yearning of the

African diaspora.

Perhaps one may ask: 'Does this make it right?' Well if we one to become

judgemental on matters of this sort we will soon discover that this

phenomenon is not unique to the diasporan Africans' experience. As a

historical anectode, let me offer you this to chew on. Most of you have

heard of the reggae song that has the following lyrics to it:

....by the rivers of babylon where we sat down and there we wept when we

remember zion ...

It speaks of a group of people who were held in captivity many many

centurie ago in babylon. They were also diasporan (as a matter of fact

the word 'diaspora' was originally associated with those who practiced

Judaism living in exile. When one actually delves deep into their

historical records as written by their scribes, themselves living in

bondage, (I am referring to the scribes generally referred to as the

Babylonian Talmudists) one soon discovers that the literary style of

'Faction' was indeed utilized in some of their recountings!



In peace,

LatJor





------------------------------



Hello Brothers and Sisters,



I wish to notify each and everyone of you that I have come to the end

of my programme. I shall be returning home mid-next week. It is

really a pleasure to be part of this communication channel, and I

have really learnt a lot.



I wish everyone the best of luck. Please let us be tolerant to one

another in the name and spirit of nationalism. Everyone is entitle to

his/her opinion; therefore when I offer you my "nonsense", just take

the sense and give me back my "non". The world is big but a small

place, and society is complex. We are fortunate to be "schooled" and

travelled... enough to make one aware of differences.



Once again, thank you all. I shall not be in position to access my

mail by next week Wednesday.



Allah's protection be on us all.



Thanx.



------------------------------



Folks

Why not have a completely NEW unit like the European system the EEC is =20

trying to implement??

Call it the "The West African Monetary Unit " and completely avoid using =20

any present country's currency=2E

First that will eliminate any animosity and confusion=2E

Secondly every country will be fairly represented=2E

Thirdly have a Common Central Bank with the headquarters based in Nigeria =20=

=20

and the President rotated every two years (each participating country =20

will have a chance to select the president of the new Central Bank)

Lastly , have a branch in each capital and every committee have a =20

representative from each country in the union=2E

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: awo@mindspring=2Ecom

Sent: Wednesday, September 10, 1997 5:27 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary unio



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Ousman G=2E wrote:

>

> Having a single unified currency in West Africa is a great idea

> provided this is thought through properly though the year 2000 is

> too soon=2E I think the Naira is a good choice=2E Nigeria is the regional

> super power, with the largest population, budget=2E GDP, and the

> largest contributor to ECOWAS=2E Its position in ECOWAS is just the US

> in the UN=2E I think it is the perfect choice=2E

>

> Ousman



The perfect choice?? The Naira is currently one of the least stable

monetary units in West Africa, any more to select the Naira as the

currency of choice would spell disaster for the region=2E As a "regional

super power," Nigeria, although capable, is not providing for the

welfare of its own people=2E There is a huge brain drain precisely

because of Nigeria's current political economy=2E A retired professor

cannot even pay monthly rent, let alone survive, on his or her

retirement wages=2E



Unless, you mentioned this as a joke, it is difficult to understand what

benefit the region could derive from a adoption of the Naira=2E



M W Payne





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





------------------------------



Yes why not. I think that the way the EU Monetary Bank-system is

organized could be a model for West-Africa to copy. BUT how it will

funcktion, like being a "ruling body" over the EU and national

governments and parliaments policy, that is a question if that can be a

model worth copying.! Asbj=F8rn Nordam



> ----------

> Fra:

> Svar til:

> Sendt: 11. september 1997 15:04

> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Emne: RE: West Africa's Plan for Monetary unio

>=20

> Folks

> Why not have a completely NEW unit like the European system the EEC =

is

>=20

> trying to implement??

> Call it the "The West African Monetary Unit " and completely avoid

> using =20

> any present country's currency.

> First that will eliminate any animosity and confusion.

> Secondly every country will be fairly represented.

> Thirdly have a Common Central Bank with the headquarters based in

> Nigeria =20

> and the President rotated every two years (each participating country

>=20

> will have a chance to select the president of the new Central Bank)

> Lastly , have a branch in each capital and every committee have a =20

> representative from each country in the union.

> Habib

>=20

> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: Wednesday, September 10, 1997 5:27 PM

> To:

> Subject: Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary unio

>=20

>=20

> =

----------------------------------------------------------------------

> ---- =20

> --

> Ousman G. wrote:

> >

> > Having a single unified currency in West Africa is a great idea

> > provided this is thought through properly though the year 2000 is

> > too soon. I think the Naira is a good choice. Nigeria is the

> regional

> > super power, with the largest population, budget. GDP, and the

> > largest contributor to ECOWAS. Its position in ECOWAS is just the =

US

> > in the UN. I think it is the perfect choice.

> >

> > Ousman

>=20

> The perfect choice?? The Naira is currently one of the least stable

> monetary units in West Africa, any more to select the Naira as the

> currency of choice would spell disaster for the region. As a

> "regional

> super power," Nigeria, although capable, is not providing for the

> welfare of its own people. There is a huge brain drain precisely

> because of Nigeria's current political economy. A retired professor

> cannot even pay monthly rent, let alone survive, on his or her

> retirement wages.

>=20

> Unless, you mentioned this as a joke, it is difficult to understand

> what

> benefit the region could derive from a adoption of the Naira.

>=20

> M W Payne

>=20

>=20

> **************************************

> National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

> 1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

> Suite 550 East Tower

> Washington, D.C. 20005

> Voice: (202) 289-5920

> Fax: (202) 289-5938

> **************************************

>=20



------------------------------



My dear sister Jabou

We are all on the side of Allah (Jews, Christians and Muslims alike) but =20

have different prophets or messengers sent to UPDATE and renew God's =20

message=2E

Therefore if someone wants to use an older version (like a computer for =20

example) it is up to them =2E Finally we will all have to answer to our =20

creator no question!!

Again it is exactly what the holy Quran teaches us that we should apply=2E=20=

=20

TOLERANCE=2E

I also agree with you on the sunnah of the rasoul Muhammad (pbuh) but =20

again what we have to do is teach the difference and let them be exposed =20

=2E

As always

peace

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: Gunjur@aol=2Ecom

Sent: Wednesday, September 10, 1997 10:42 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Bass and Habib,



Religious tolerance is fine and of course as muslims, we know that each =20

of us

has the freedom to choose your belief and the consequencies good or bad =20

that

comes with the choice=2E However, as Muslims, it is our obligation to warn

fellow muslims to adhere strictly to the Qur'an and Sunnah=2E There are =20

many

sects in Islam that have practices that deviate from that which is set =20

forth

in the Qur'an, and that which was exemplified by the Prophet's actions =20

and

his sunnah=2E Imam Fatti was fulfilling his obligation before Allah =20

almighty by

addressing this issue=2E No one doubts that the Ahmadiyyas have =20

accomplished a

lot in the Gambia in terms of schools, health facilities etc, but if =20

pointing

out their errant practices in the religion sends them packing, then so be =20=

=20

it=2E

As a Muslim, l'd rather err on the side of Allah=2E



Jabou





I think the junta has numbered days now as indicated in the following =20

article



Back to Contents | Home | (c)AFP 1997





------------------------------------------------------------------------









SLeone-defect : Three Sierra Leonean army officers defect to Nigeria



FREETOWN, Sept 11 (AFP) - Three senior Sierra Leonean army officers =20

including a former chief of staff have defected to Nigeria, which has led =20=

=20

efforts to oust the ruling junta, defense sources here said Thursday=2E



Colonel Komba Medeh and two other officers, who had attended training =20

courses in Nigeria, were due back in the Sierra Leonean capital Freetown =20

on Tuesday, the sources said=2E



Mondeh helped a former junta leader Captain Valentine Strasser overthrow =20

the civilian government of Joseph Momoh in 1992 and was made a minister =20

and then chief of defense staff=2E



He now sides with the civilian government which was elected early last =20

year, headed by president Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, and ousted in May by a =20

junta led by Major Johnny Paul Koroma=2E



Speaking on a pirate radio station in Freetown, Mondeh urged Koroma to =20

"hand over without delay to President Kabbah or prepare to face the =20

consequences=2E"



"Koroma is relatively junior to implement any meaningful or structural =20

changes in the lives of Sierra Leoneans," Mondeh said=2E



Mondeh and the two other defectors have been retired from the Sierra =20

Leonean army=2E



rmj/afm/nb



In an Agence France-Presse (AFP) news piece dated 9 September 1997, and

titled "Sect members say Gambian minister issued death threats", it is

reported that in a statement released in Banjul on Tuesday, members of

the Pakistan-based Ahmadiyya sect "accused Interior and Religious

Affairs Minister Momodou Bojang of issuing a death threat against them."



In the statement, according to AFP, it is stated that Lamin Jawara, the

former secretary-general of Ahmadiyya sect in The Gambia was summoned by

Bojang who told him "If I was the Gambian president (junta leader Yahya

Jammeh[)], I would have you all put to death because you are infidels."



According to AFP, "50 members of the sect had served as doctors, priests

and teachers for more than 20 years." After they left last week they

were accused by Bojang of "wanting to cause panic in Gambia."



While the statement also revealed that "two Ahmadi doctors who had left

Banjul planned to return to the country", Bojang said earlier "the

sectors of education and teaching are the responsibility of the

government, which will take all measures to deal with the situation."



Peace.



Latir Gheran



wrote:



> However, as Muslims, it is our obligation to

> warn fellow muslims to adhere strictly to the Qur'an and Sunnah. There

> are many sects in Islam that have practices that deviate from that

> which is set forth in the Qur'an, and that which was exemplified by

> the Prophet's actions and his sunnah. Imam Fatti was fulfilling his

> obligation before Allah almighty by addressing this issue. No one

> doubts that the Ahmadiyyas have accomplished a lot in the Gambia in

> terms of schools, health facilities etc, but if pointing out their

> errant practices in the religion sends them packing, then so be it.



I can understand that there is an "obligation to warn fellow muslims to

adhere strictly to the Qur'an and Sunnah" but there is a difference

between mere warning and outright threats. Like Ousman, I believe that

these repeated sermons, especially at the State House Mosque, is over

the top. As Numukunda said, the very existence of a Mosque at State

House is already questionable let alone such intolerant sermons. It is

obvious that mere warnings did not send this group "packing".



This departure is a huge blow to the country, especially with a reported

Ahmadiyya following of 30,000, and the schools and health care centres

they ran, purportedly very well. The government needs to respond

concretely to the serious accusations made in Tuesday's statement as

well as the other reports of harassment on this sect.



What does this all say about religious freedom in The Gambia? Recently,

Gambia has witnessed a period of expanding religious pluralism

especially with the increase of new so-called "born-again" Christian

groups where many muslims are taking membership. Will they be targeted

next?



Again, I think the government needs to come out strongly on this issue.

I understand their discontent with the manner with which the Ahmadiyyas

left and the ramifications of such an abrupt departure but at the same

time they need to investigate and condemn any alleged religious based

threats and reaffirm their commitment to religious tolerance and freedom

as enshrined in the constitution.



This would help put to ease the minds of Gambians at home and abroad as

well as those human rights groups and others who cannot wait to jump on

the administration and cause new foreign relations problems.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



In a message dated 97-09-11 15:18:18 EDT, you write:



<<

In the statement, according to AFP, it is stated that Lamin Jawara, the

former secretary-general of Ahmadiyya sect in The Gambia was summoned by

Bojang who told him "If I was the Gambian president (junta leader Yahya

Jammeh[)], I would have you all put to death because you are infidels."

>>



Doesn't this sound like a propanganda by the Government to take over the

business sector of the Ahmadiyya sect. Come on, we have seen this before,

when after the coup, a majority of the Lebanese and Fulla business people

were compelled to flee the country because of the threatening actions

directed towards them by the government. In fact, I have relatives in

Guinea who are the very prosperous business people whose businesses were

ranshacked and forced to flee the country. Most of these people lost a great

deal of money because they were forced to leave unexpectedly for fear of

their

lives, thus leaving most of their belongings behind.



What I see here is a repetition of the same dilema. It is totally

ridiculous to think that the government is NOT behind the scene. A "hungry"

government will at random take its chances on anything it can lay its hands

on. By causing the Ahamdiyyans to flee, the govenment stands to gain their

schools and hospitals and the many businesses they run. It may not be much

to the Ahmadiyyans but the Gambians will have a lot to lose (and the

goverment a lot to gain) including the best hospitals and schools in the

country, not to mention the numerous local projects they do for the local

communities.



All over the world, the Ahmadiyyans are being persecuted but if they

had to run every time some one tells them that "you are not muslims", I

don't think they will be found anywhere outside Pakistan (and India). If

the allegations by Bojang above are true, then I feel sorry for the

government of the Gambia. When a "diplomatic" representative can be

allowed to swear a threat like that, then I fear that we are still in the

era of what I will call a "non-civilian mentality rule". IMO, this is not a

religious conflict, but a conflict of interest where religion is used as the

scapegoat.





-Sal





Another addition by pana

- El Nino, the weather phenomenon which has unleashed drought, and =20

sometimes floods, in several parts of the world, is responsible for just =20

5 percent of droughts in Southern Africa this year, a Zimbabwe =20

meteorological official said Tuesday=2E



The official, Marufu Zinyowera, told the country's news agency, Ziana, =20

that there were other unidentified causes of drought in the subregion=2E



Zinyowera, the director of meteorological services, said regional =20

scientists and researchers were investigating the other causes of =20

drought=2E



He said the meteorological services of the 12-members of the Southern =20

African Development Community were unclear as to what the major causes of =20=

=20

drought might be=2E



Southern Africa is very large and the phenomenon has in the past affected =20=

=20

other parts of the region and leaving out others, he said=2E



Drought in 1991 and 1992 affected mostly southern Zimbabwe, south =20

Mozambique and the northern Transval, in South Africa=2E



El Nino conditions builds up in the Pacific Ocean every three to four =20

years=2E It has been blamed for the severe drought which caused an =20

unprecedented famine in Ethiopia in 1984=2E



Experts from the Sadc region are meeting in Kadoma, south of Harare, this =20=

=20

week, to discuss the regional climate outlook related to El Nino and =20

possible mechanisms to deal with its effects=2E



But Habib,

That is what Imam Fatti did. He taught the difference and these guys went

packing and left in a huff.



Jabou





In a message dated 9/11/97 11:38:59 AM, you wrote:



<<My dear sister Jabou



We are all on the side of Allah (Jews, Christians and Muslims alike) but



have different prophets or messengers sent to UPDATE and renew God's



message.



Therefore if someone wants to use an older version (like a computer for



example) it is up to them . Finally we will all have to answer to our



creator no question!!



Again it is exactly what the holy Quran teaches us that we should apply.



TOLERANCE.



I also agree with you on the sunnah of the rasoul Muhammad (pbuh) but



again what we have to do is teach the difference and let them be exposed





Latir,

l agree with Mr. Bojang that education etc is our responsibility to our

children. We have got to get rid of the "beggar mode" of always relying on

others to come in and take care of what we ourselves should.Must we refrain

from adressing issues, religious or otherwise just so that we can continue to

benefit from other people's handouts? DO YOU REALLY BELIEVE THAT THOSE

PEOPLE,S LIVES WERE IN DANGER? If that statement was made by Mr. Bojang, then

clearly, he was out of line , but l doubt very much that the masses in Gambia

were about to kill anyone.



Jabou





In a message dated 9/11/97 2:18:18 PM, you wrote:



<<In an Agence France-Presse (AFP) news piece dated 9 September 1997, and

titled "Sect members say Gambian minister issued death threats", it is

reported that in a statement released in Banjul on Tuesday, members of

the Pakistan-based Ahmadiyya sect "accused Interior and Religious

Affairs Minister Momodou Bojang of issuing a death threat against them."



In the statement, according to AFP, it is stated that Lamin Jawara, the

former secretary-general of Ahmadiyya sect in The Gambia was summoned by

Bojang who told him "If I was the Gambian president (junta leader Yahya

Jammeh[)], I would have you all put to death because you are infidels."



According to AFP, "50 members of the sect had served as doctors, priests

and teachers for more than 20 years." After they left last week they

were accused by Bojang of "wanting to cause panic in Gambia."



While the statement also revealed that "two Ahmadi doctors who had left

Banjul planned to return to the country", Bojang said earlier "the

sectors of education and teaching are the responsibility of the

government, which will take all measures to deal with the situation."



Peace.



Latir Gheran





>>







In a message dated 9/11/97 7:09:17 PM, you wrote:



Numukunda,



Please don't get me wrong.l am not condoning harassment or threats to anyone

for whatever reason. l am merely pointing out that it is incumbent upon the

Imam as well as any good muslim to address this, i.e to warn fellow muslims

about being wary of innovators in our religion. l was not aware of threats

made against anyone and clearly, it is not a muslim's duty to persecute

anyone due to their belief, that is left to our maker. As for building a

mosque at State House, l can see where that could open up a whole new can of

worms, given the religious make-up of our society.



Jabou.

>

On 9/11/97, you wrote:



>Jabou

>

I believe there is something mysterious about this whole thing. Just the

citicism by the state house Imam that the Ahmaddiyyas are nonmuslims will

not make them flee away. They must have receive some persecutions of some

sort from the Gambia government even though the government will publicly

deny that allegation.

>From the Islamic point of view, it is OK for the Imam to condemn them, but

not harass them which is most likely the case.



Although I am a devout muslim, I don't think in the fist place it is right

for a mosque to be built in the state house since the Gambia is a secular

state. Does this mean that if the next president comes from a different

religious denomination than Islam he will built his own sanctuary?



Please lets not confuse religious democracy and political democracy.



Just an opinion



Numukunda







wrote:

>

> Latir,

> l agree with Mr. Bojang that education etc is our responsibility to

> our children. We have got to get rid of the "beggar mode" of always

> relying on others to come in and take care of what we ourselves

> should.Must we refrain from adressing issues, religious or otherwise

> just so that we can continue to benefit from other people's handouts?

> DO YOU REALLY BELIEVE THAT THOSE PEOPLE[']S LIVES WERE IN DANGER? If

> that statement was made by Mr. Bojang, then clearly, he was out of

> line , but l doubt very much that the masses in Gambia were about to

> kill anyone.



I too don't believe that anyone was going to be killed but all the same

a hostile environment against the Ahmadiyya sect seemed to exist and if

I were one of them I would probably react in a similar manner, perhaps

not as abruptly.



I'm curious though, what do you think was the real reason for their

departure?



On another note, I would also agree with you that we need to do away

with that "beggar mode". In the case of the Ahmadiyya's, I don't think

the whole country should pay complete obedience to them by not

criticising only to keep them around. People should be free to express

their views but I think there is a problem, however, when the Imam of

the State House mosque leads the way in such a vigorous manner. After

all, in his audience sits the head of state and the non response from

the government almost indicates an air of condoning that preaching. If

my memory serves me correctly, his friday sermons are aired on national

TV. This is what scares me and also, in my opinion, probably the

members of the sect who eventually left, especially after receiving the

cold shoulder from the secretary of state for religious affairs who

incidently holds the portfolio of interior, an odd combination.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



I don't normally engage in religious discussions because I think they

are very sensitive issues but I've been following this discussion with

keen interest and can't help but add a few things.



I've always been proud of Gambia being tolerant when it comes to

religion but what I'm reading here scares me. I've lived in Nigeria for

sometimes and I've seen the consequences of religious intolerance. And I

remember saying "thank God we don't have such back home". I used to even

boast to my Nigerian friends how peacefully we're living with other 'non

believers' as they used to say. Who are we to condemn what others

believe in?



I don't know exactly know what happened to make them pack so abruptly

but come to think about it these people have been there for such a long

time, some of there kids are born there and some of these kids even

speak our languages. So something real serious must have prompted them

to just leave like that.



I belive that the Gambia is a secular country, where everyone has the

right to preach what they belive in and practice it. And that every

Gambian has the right to choose what religion they want without feeling

harrased or threatened. How many of us have gone through that school and

does that make us less muslims or otherwise. I went to St Joseph's and

I've had Bibleknowledge but that doesn't make me convert. Infact I

apreciated reading the the bible because it made me more tolerant

towards other people's religion.



People have the right to criticise but I don't think we've got the

right to say who is wrong or right or who is bad or good. I think that's

for God(for those who believe in God) to decide. As Latir said what

about the born agains? Today is the Ahmadiyyans, who'll be next?



Isatou.



I would like to find out what the Saudi connection to this whole fiasco

is. The Ahmaddis ran a business in the Gambia which though benifitted

them also benifitted many Gambians - their schools and hospitals, etc.

What kind of monetary returns they realized from their investments I

don't know but they hoped for believers in their what they were

preaching. When we talk about the education of our children being our

responsibility, the Ahmaddis were paid to educate the children it was

not free. Who knows how Muslim High School came about - when was Yaya's

trip to Saudi - The politics of money is at work here - - the Ahmaddis

leave, the Saudi's come in, plain and simple -



> Bojang who told him "If I was the Gambian president (junta leader

> Yahya

> Jammeh[)], I would have you all put to death because you are

> infidels."

> >>

>

If Bojang said what is being repeated, what does he think of christian

population, the different denominations within christian, some of the

Mourids who say they don't need prayers and most of what is called for

in the Quran because Mam Bamba will take them to heaven?



> Doesn't this sound like a propanganda by the Government to take over

> the

> business sector of the Ahmadiyya sect.

>

Propaganda and much more is at work here.



> By causing the Ahamdiyyans to flee, the govenment stands to gain their

> schools and hospitals and the many businesses they run. It may not be

> much to the Ahmadiyyans but the Gambians will have a lot to lose (and

> the

> goverment a lot to gain) including the best hospitals and schools in

> the

> country, not to mention the numerous local projects they do for the

> local

> communities.

---- let us find the puppeteer



Ya Soffie



It feels good to be back in the fold.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 10:30:22 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-09-12 08:12:45 EDT, you write:



<<

I would like to find out what the Saudi connection to this whole fiasco

is....when was Yaya's trip to Saudi - The politics of money is at work

here - - the Ahmaddis leave, the Saudi's come in, plain and simple -

>>



Ya Soffie,

I am glad someone can hit the nail on the head. All this talk about religion

and Islam is smoke in the clouds.



-Sal



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 10:38:35 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

Message-ID: <









Latir,

Someone on the list speculated that the gov't perhaps has a hidden agenda to

take over the Ahmadiyya's businesses etc. Personally, l doubt that very much,

especially since those assets are not really that great as far as l can see.

l think that they left because being foreigners in a foreign land, they

became scared since the criticism was coming from someone close to our head

of state in their view, although l think that does not mean that the Imam was

sent on any hidden mission by Yaya Jammeh. l think that if the criticism and

even threats came from



someone else that they viewed as just a man on the street, they probably

would not have left so abruptly. Just my common sense view of the situation.



Jabou



Latir wrote:





I too don't believe that anyone was going to be killed but all the same

a hostile environment against the Ahmadiyya sect seemed to exist and if

I were one of them I would probably react in a similar manner, perhaps

not as abruptly.



I'm curious though, what do you think was the real reason for their

departure?



On another note, I would also agree with you that we need to do away

with that "beggar mode". In the case of the Ahmadiyya's, I don't think

the whole country should pay complete obedience to them by not

criticising only to keep them around. People should be free to express

their views but I think there is a problem, however, when the Imam of

the State House mosque leads the way in such a vigorous manner. After

all, in his audience sits the head of state and the non response from

the government almost indicates an air of condoning that preaching. If

my memory serves me correctly, his friday sermons are aired on national

TV. This is what scares me and also, in my opinion, probably the

members of the sect who eventually left, especially after receiving the

cold shoulder from the secretary of state for religious affairs who

incidently holds the portfolio of interior, an odd combination.



Peace.



Latir Gheran





>>







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 11:34:20 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



I think the real picture is coming up=2E

Let us all remember that the Saudis are also from the Wahabi sect that is =20=

=20

usually very strict with women ( their own traditions NOT Islam -note =20

well=2E) They also preach a very strict version of Islam and are very =20

intolerant especially to other Islamic sects especially Iran's Shia due =20

to their acceptance of the succession of Imam Ali first not Imam Abu =20

Bakar=2E Just a point of notation=2E

Let us be careful to separate Church from State=2E

I must admit here that both Muslims and Christians do not appreciate the =20

Ahmadiyya's story or version on the final days of our common prophet =20

Jesus Christ (peace be upon him)=2E According to their ( the Ahmadiyyah )=20=

=20

sources it is believed by their promised messiah Gullam Ahmad that Christ =20=

=20

(peace be upon him) escaped death and went to India where he lived to be =20

over 100 years old and had two wives and three or four children contrary =20

to the belief of both mainstream Islam and Christianity alike=2E

This is one of the reasons why they have had problems with both the =20

Church and Islam=2E

BUT AGAIN we do not have any right to insult or threaten them because =20

they have the right to follow what the founder of their mission told =20

them=2E Secondly I respect their peaceful means of helping humanity in the=20=

=20

medical and educational fields=2E Many of us went to their school and =20

hospitals so please let us be grateful for that=2E TOLERANCE, tolerance =20

,tolerance

peace

Habib

Ps By the way as Isatou said earlier I avoid religious/sensitive issues =20

so I will not touch on this topic any more

-----Original Message-----

From: Salifuj@aol=2Ecom

Sent: Friday, September 12, 1997 10:30 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

In a message dated 97-09-12 08:12:45 EDT, you write:



<<

I would like to find out what the Saudi connection to this whole fiasco

is=2E=2E=2E=2Ewhen was Yaya's trip to Saudi - The politics of money is at=

work

here - - the Ahmaddis leave, the Saudi's come in, plain and simple -

>>



Ya Soffie,

I am glad someone can hit the nail on the head=2E All this talk about =20

religion

and Islam is smoke in the clouds=2E



-Sal





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 17:44:59 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Members

Message-ID: <19970912154542.AAA50132@LOCALNAME>



Baboucarr Manneh and Lamin Ceesay have been added to the list.

We welcome them to Gambia-l and look forward to their contributions.



Baboucarr and Lamin, please send a brief introduction of yourselves

to:





I would like to remind all new members who have not yet sent their

introductions to do so.



Regards

Momodou Camara







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 13:00:15 -0300 (ADT)

From: "Inqs." <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



>

>

> Latir,

> Someone on the list speculated that the gov't perhaps has a hidden agenda to

> take over the Ahmadiyya's businesses etc. Personally, l doubt that very much,

> especially since those assets are not really that great as far as l can see.

> l think that they left because being foreigners in a foreign land, they

> became scared since the criticism was coming from someone close to our head

> of state in their view,





I think that perhaps to them, it may have been viewed as a veiled

threat, reminiscent of the Idi Amin incident in Uganda, only screened in a

religious veil, but this does not deter from the gravity of the situation,

because regardless of the cause, it may allow others to think that they

can use this to get rid of other groups that they are unwilling to accept.

Religious tension is the last thing we need at home.....



Nkoyo.











------------------------------



Date: 12 Sep 1997 16:48:07 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Disturbing trends in the WTO

Message-ID: <



/* Written 8:02 PM Sep 10, 1997 by

/* ---------- "Disturbing trends in the WTO" ---------- */





DISTURBING TRENDS IN THE W.T.O.



While the World Trade Organisation has brought no apparent benefits

to developing countries, some disturbing trends which are adverse

to the South are emerging in the organisation, which merit serious

and immediate attention. The writer gives some examples below.



By Bhagirath Lal Das

Third World Network Features





Geneva: The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has been

functioning for two years and a half, but the benefits to

developing countries, which many optimists projected in the

beginning, are not yet visible. On the other hand, some disturbing

trends are emerging which merit serious and immediate attention.

Some of these trends are enumerated below.



Disinvoking Article XVIIIB: Even before the new WTO agreements

became operational, there was pressure on developing countries to

disinvoke Article XVIIIB of the General Agreement on Tariffs and

Trade (GATT); which meant that they should give up their right to

take import-control measures for balance of payment (BOP) reasons.



It should be recalled that this provision is located in the

contractual part of GATT, and not in Part IV which contains

best-endeavour provisions for differential and more favourable

treatment of developing countries. To pressurise developing

countries to give up this contractual right is highly iniquitous.

And yet they have been pressurised; and many of them have succumbed

to the pressure. One would certainly accept that effective scrutiny

of the BOP measures in the appropriate forum in the WTO is very

much in order; but it is extremely unfair to ask a developing

country to announce that it will not exercise this right.



Denial of developing country status: Developing countries

wishing to join the WTO have, in several cases, been denied the

benefits of developing country status at the time of their acceding

to the WTO. For example, Equador was denied this status. By no

stretch of imagination can this country be considered as anything

but a developing country. And yet at the time of accession, it was

pressurised to give up its claim to be treated as a developing

country.



Later, when Ecuador did not have a proper domestic law on

intellectual property rights within one year (which is an

obligation on developed countries), it was threatened with trade

actions by a major developed country. It has been noticed that

several developing countries have been put under such pressures

recently during their negotiations for entry into the WTO.



Threats of unilateral action: Developing countries had

expected that threats of unilateral actions by developed countries

would vanish with the new agreements of the WTO in operation. In

fact during 1994 when they were seriously examining whether to

approve these new agreements, the supporters of the agreements were

citing the protection against unilateral actions as an important

benefit to the developing countries flowing out of the new

agreements. But subsequent events belied these hopes and

assurances. Threats of unilateral actions have continued

persistently. It has put the credibility of the multilateral

umbrella in grave doubt.



Shattered hopes of liberalisation in textiles: The manner of

implementation by developed countries of their obligations of

progressive liberalisation in the textiles sector puts a serious

question mark on their intentions in this sector. In fact, several

developing countries had considered the provision of progressive

liberalisation in this sector to be a major positive factor while

formulating their position on the Uruguay Round results in 1994.

They are now gravely disappointed.



In actual practice, the developed countries did not cover any

restricted textile item (except a solitary item by Canada) in the

first phase of liberalisation which was to take place on 1 January

1995. They liberalised only such items which had never been under

restraint in the Multi-Fibre Arrangement (MFA).



Now the same disappointing practice is going to be repeated in

the second stage of liberalisation which will take place on 1

January 1998. The developed countries have announced the list of

items to be liberalised in this phase, and it appears that for the

US, EU and Canada, the liberalisation will respectively account for

only 1.30, 3.15 and 0.70% of the volume of the import of restricted

items.



Persistent failure of the major developed countries to display

adequate political will to liberalise their textiles imports gives

cause for grave concern as to whether they will really abide by

their commitment to restore this sector into the folds of normal

GATT rules in the beginning of 2005.



Attempts at new restraints in textiles: Immediately after the

new agreements came into force, the US imposed a large number of

new import-restraint measures against the textiles of some

developing countries. The enabling provisions of the transitional

safeguards in the agreement on textiles and clothing were

enthusiastically applied, totally ignoring the cautionary provision

that such steps should be only sparingly taken. Of course, some of

these measures have been removed, following the findings of panels

that these were not legal; but the developing countries facing the

restrictions had to undergo tremendous hardship and uncertainty

because of these improper measures of a major developed country.



Anti-dumping action in textiles sector: Another major trading

partner, the EU, has been liberally resorting to anti-dumping

actions against the textile imports from some developing countries.

With slight changes in the descriptions, they have sometimes been

initiating repeated actions against almost the same products. This

results in harassment of the exporters of developing countries.

Besides, it generates uncertainty in the minds of the importers and

they start switching to different sources of supply. It is clear

that the onset of the so-called rule-based system in the WTO has

not hindered the major developed countries from using anti-dumping

measures as an instrument of protectionism.



The aggressive transitional safeguard actions and anti-dumping

actions of these major developed countries indicate that these

countries have not yet got reconciled to the prospect of the

textiles sector finally being covered by the normal GATT

disciplines in 2005.



Unbalanced priorities in the services sectors: When the

results of the Uruguay Round were being finalised in Marrakesh,

decisions on pursuing some services sectors were taken by the

ministers. Three sectors need particular mention, viz financial

services, telecommunications and movement of labour. The first two

are of deep interest to the developed countries and the third is of

special interest to developing countries.



In the process of the follow-up in the WTO, the movement of

labour has been handled very superficially and the negotiations

have been concluded with insignificant results, whereas a

fast-track approach was adopted to get deep commitments on

liberalisation in the other two sectors. There are now

comprehensive agreements in financial services and

telecommunications, whereas the liberalisation of the movement of

labour has been left practically unattended.



Ignoring research and development subsidy review: Subsidies to

firms for research and development have been classified as

non-actionable subsidy in the WTO agreement on subsidies. Normally

such subsidies are common in developed countries enabling their

firms to improve their competitiveness in the international market.

The WTO agreement on subsidy required a review of this provision by

the end of June 1996. No review was done. It was decided that a

review would take place at a future date if members wish to do so.

Thus this review will not come up automatically even in future.



The reason given for a quiet burial to this review is that

there is a lack of experience on this subject and no notification

has been submitted. There was actually a need for an in- depth

study as to whether such subsidies should continue to be immune

from counter-action. After all, the consideration of the subjects

of services or intellectual property rights was not given up even

though there was practically no prior experience of these subjects

in the GATT. Concerted efforts were made to collect information and

conduct analytical studies on these subjects.



Like the consideration of the movement of labour, this is

another subject which would not have been favoured by developed

countries for a detailed scrutiny; and it has consequently been put

in the cold storage.



These are only some examples to illustrate the general

direction which the WTO is taking. The developing countries are

over-stretched in the WTO with their limited resources. A number of

meetings are going on simultaneously. It is difficult for the

delegations even to remain present in most of these meetings;

effective participation and guiding the course of the meetings is

a near impossibility.



These countries are further handicapped as they do not have

adequate technical resources either in their missions in Geneva or

in their capitals. The issues are diverse and extremely

complicated. It is difficult for them to be prepared adequately to

safeguard their interests and to take initiatives from their side.



The major developed countries, on the other hand, have

abundant resources at their disposal and their objectives are also

very clear. They want to use the framework of the WTO to expand

the space for their manufacturers, traders, service providers,

investors and high technology monopolies.



If the developing countries ignore this oncoming

well-organised and massive thrust, they will be exposing themselves

to the risk of being total losers in this one-sided game. They

should gear themselves up, individually and in groups, and reverse

the adverse trends that are being set. - Third World Network

Features



-ends-



About the writer: Bhagirath Lal Das is a former Director of

International Trade Programmes in the United Nations Conference on

Trade and Development (UNCTAD). Earlier he was India's Ambassador

and Permanent Representative to GATT.





When reproducing this feature, please credit Third World Network

Features and (if applicable) the cooperating magazine or agency

involved in the article, and give the byline. Please send us

cuttings.



For more information, please contact:



Third World Network

228, Macalister Road, 10400 Penang, Malaysia.



Email: twnpen@twn.po.my

Tel: (+604)2293511,2293612 & 2293713;

Fax: (+604)2298106 & 2264505







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 19:07:56 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19970912170840.AAA50074@LOCALNAME>



Momodou Musa Ceesay has been added to the list.

Welcome to Gambia-l Mr. Ceesay we look forward to your

contributions.



Please send a brief introduction of yourself to:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu





Regards

Momodou Camara









*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 12:09:31 -0500

From: Numukunda Darboe <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 10:38 AM 9/12/97 -0400, you wrote:



>Latir,

>Someone on the list speculated that the gov't perhaps has a hidden agenda to

>take over the Ahmadiyya's businesses etc. Personally, l doubt that very much,

>especially since those assets are not really that great as far as l can see.

>l think that they left because being foreigners in a foreign land, they

>became scared since the criticism was coming from someone close to our head

>of state in their view, although l think that does not mean that the Imam was

>sent on any hidden mission by Yaya Jammeh. l think that if the criticism and

>even threats came from

>

>someone else that they viewed as just a man on the street, they probably

>would not have left so abruptly. Just my common sense view of the situation.

>

>Jabou

>

>Latir wrote:

>



>I'm curious though, what do you think was the real reason for their

>departure?

>

>On another note, I would also agree with you that we need to do away

>with that "beggar mode". In the case of the Ahmadiyya's, I don't think

>the whole country should pay complete obedience to them by not

>criticising only to keep them around.



Hey Guys,



I hope this situation is not analogous to the scandal that the Libyan

president Muhammah Ghadafi had offered president Jawara a reward if he

demolished the Banjul Breweries. Someomnme did mention something about a

possible Saudi influence on the incident.



Anyway I don't understand what Jabou and Latir mean by "we need to do away

with that "beggar mode"." Considering the number of high schools that are

run by the Gambia Goveernment, I think we should be very grateful to these

missionaries. Correct me if I am wrong, but out of all the high schools that

I know, the government use to fund only Gambia High, Armitage, and partially

Muslim high scools. The rest which includes The two Saint Augustine's, Saint

Joseph's, Nustrat, saint peter's, Nasir (Basse),I belive one in Mansakonko

funded by the Ahmadiyya's etc....



Does anyone know what is going to happen to their high schools? If they

cease funding, I don't think the government will be able to maintain them.

This can cause some chaos in our country. The government has enough trouble

in maintaing those high schools moreover adding some more to their budget.



Any comments?



Numukunda





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 13:12:12 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970912125448.1823A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings:

What was the reason given for creating a state mosque and state

Imam in the first place?

Is Gambia being transformed into a theocratic state before our

very eyes?

Why do we keep saying that religion is a sensitive issue and

decline to talk about it? Surely we can have an open and frank

discussion on matters pertaining to it and not

be huffing mad simply

because one has a completely different position to another's.

Religious tolerance will not come about if there is no free and

open discussion on the subject. Nothing bad will happen if at

the end of a lengthy discussion on the subject we still find

ourselves on opposite sides of the fence. The good thing about

it will be that we would have begun the process of tolerating

each other with respect and dignity. It sure beats the sparring

matches that sometimes go on between say, a local mosque's

loudspeaker and a local church's loudspeaker. Both extorting

the people that there way is the better way. The only way!

LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 12:14:40 -0500

From: Numukunda Darboe <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 10:38 AM 9/12/97 -0400, you wrote:



>Latir,

>Someone on the list speculated that the gov't perhaps has a hidden agenda to

>take over the Ahmadiyya's businesses etc. Personally, l doubt that very much,

>especially since those assets are not really that great as far as l can see.

>l think that they left because being foreigners in a foreign land, they

>became scared since the criticism was coming from someone close to our head

>of state in their view, although l think that does not mean that the Imam was

>sent on any hidden mission by Yaya Jammeh. l think that if the criticism and

>even threats came from

>

>someone else that they viewed as just a man on the street, they probably

>would not have left so abruptly. Just my common sense view of the situation.

>

>Jabou

>

>Latir wrote:

>



>I'm curious though, what do you think was the real reason for their

>departure?

>

>On another note, I would also agree with you that we need to do away

>with that "beggar mode". In the case of the Ahmadiyya's, I don't think

>the whole country should pay complete obedience to them by not

>criticising only to keep them around.



Sorry first one was incomplete



Hey Guys,



I hope this situation is not analogous to the scandal that the Libyan

president Muhammah Ghadafi had offered president Jawara a reward if he

demolished the Banjul Breweries. Someomnme did mention something about a

possible Saudi influence on the incident.



Anyway I don't understand what Jabou and Latir mean by "we need to do away

with that "beggar mode"." Considering the number of high schools that are

run by the Gambia Goveernment, I think we should be very grateful to these

missionaries. Correct me if I am wrong, but out of all the high schools that

I know, the government use to fund only Gambia High, Armitage, and partially

Muslim high scools. The rest which includes The two Saint Augustine's, Saint

Joseph's, Nustrat, saint peter's, Nasir (Basse),I belive one in Mansakonko

funded by the Ahmadiyya's etc....are funded privately.



Does anyone know what is going to happen to their high schools? If they

cease funding, I don't think the government will be able to maintain them.

This can cause some chaos in our country. The government has enough trouble

in maintaing those high schools moreover adding some more to their budget.



Any comments?



Numukunda





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 15:11:35 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Summit opens in Banjul

**********************

Reuters reported that a two-day summit of the Permanent Inter-state

Committee for Drought Control in the Sahel opened in Banjul yesterday.

A summary of the preparatory meetings, that included the region's

external donors, concluded that "They are convinced that little by

little, the bulk of financial support for Sahelian development will be

provided by local savings, increased export earnings and

regional/international private investment". The summary also stated

that there was a realisation that the level of local savings in the

Member states of the Drought Control group, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde,

Chad, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal, are

too low to "to finance investments needed for development", according to

Reuters.



FAO indicates improved conditions in the western part of the Sahel

******************************************************************



The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) "Sahel Weather And Crop

Situation Report No 4", dated September 11, indicates that while "rains

decreased to well below normal over most parts of Senegal, The Gambia

and Mauritania from the second decade of July up to mid-August,

severely affecting early planted crops...Precipitation resumed in late

August/early September with abundant and widespread rains over the

entire region."



The report goes on to say that the FAO fielded assessment mission to

the drought affected areas of Senegal, The Gambia and Mauritania where

"Reduced rains in July in the west of the Sahel have severely affected

crop development and will diminish yield potential."



According to the report, due the the abundant rains that followed in

late August and early September, there was a "replenishment of soil

moisture reserves, regeneration of pastures and filling of water

reservoirs, thus improving prospects for crops that had not failed."

(Source: FAO Report Distributed via Africa News Online)



"Clinton Accepts Credentials Of New Gambian Envoy"

**************************************************



Here are the texts of the remarks on the occasion of the presentation of

letters of credence from the Gambian Ambassador to the United States,

Crispin Grey-Johnson, to President Clinton "as prepared for delivery,

in the Oval Office on September 8."



GREY-JOHNSON TEXT:



It is a great honor for me to present to you today, the letters of

credence accrediting me as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

of the Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America. I seize

also this opportunity to transmit to you the letters of recall of my

predecessor.

Mr. President,

On this special occasion, I bring you fraternal greetings and best

wishes from His Excellency Col. (Rtd.) Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh, president

of the Republic of The Gambia.

The great American traditions of freedom and justice which have

formed the pillars of democracy in the United States of America and

the bedrock of your prosperity, have, over the decades, inspired

nations both great and small, and have now unfolded, universally, as

the sine qua non of political stability and social and economic

development.

The Gambian people, who are no less inspired by these your

traditions, have just ushered in a Second Republic whose guiding

principles are the same ideals of freedom, justice and democracy. Under

the leadership of His Excellency President Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh,

Gambians are determined to create all the necessary conditions for

rapid and steady progress towards their political, social and economic

development -- conditions that were deprived them during centuries of

colonial bondage, and the ensuing decades of benign, post-independence

neglect.

It is certain that the cordial relations that exist between our two

countries will stand us, Gambians, in good stead so that we may benefit

from America's support and encouragement in our efforts towards

progress and prosperity in an atmosphere of continued peace.

Mr. President,

Although it is not so apparent, a bridge does exist between The

Gambia and the United States of America. It was built a long time ago

when millions of Africans were shipped across the Atlantic from the

shores of The Gambia. Alex Haley's "ROOTS" reminded the whole world of

The Gambia's role as an exit point for many of those who were to become

the ancestors of today's African-Americans.

It is our fervent hope that the principles of democracy,

brotherliness and mutual respect which govern relations between The

Gambia and the United States of America, will define the uses to which

that old, old bridge will now be put. In my capacity as ambassador, I

shall endeavor to ensure that Americans and Gambians use that bridge to

build up each other, politically, socially, economically and

culturally.

I am confident that I can count, sir, on your personal support and

that of your entire administration in the pursuit of this objective.

I thank you.



CLINTON TEXT:



Mr. Ambassador:

I accept with pleasure the Letter of Credence accrediting you as

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of The

Gambia to the United States and acknowledge the Letter of Recall of

your predecessor. I hope that your arrival will mark the further

strengthening of the ties which exist between our two countries.

The United States applauds The Gambia's transition to an elected

civilian government. We support the continuing progress in the

development of your democratic institutions and your growing commitment

to the protection of human rights of all Gambians. Both areas are the

pillars of our friendship and cooperation.

We look forward to the day when all individuals and political

parties participate freely in the political processes of The Gambia. I

hope that all participants in the democratic process will have equal

access to the media. I encourage your government to invite interested

human rights groups to visit your country to ensure that the civil

rights of all persons, even those accused or convicted of crimes, are

protected according to the rule of law.

We trust that your government will continue to meet, positively and

swiftly, its peoples' democratic aspirations so that attention may be

devoted to The Gambia's economic development.

As you begin your mission here, I wish you every success. I look

forward to working with you and your government on matters of mutual

interest and concern.



(Source: Release Distributed via Africa News Online)





Resumption of commercial transport through Senegambian border



In a Reuters new piece titled "Gambia, Senegal end road transport

wrangle" and dated 12 September, 1997, it is reported that on Monday

September 12, 1997 an accord signed between Senagal and The Gambia will

allow for commercial transport between the two countries after being

suspended following the break-up of the Senegambian Confederation in

1989.



According to Reuters, "The director of planning at the Gambian

communications ministry, Adama Deen, told reporters the two countries

had agreed quotas of Inter-State Transport Permits between them."



Accord allows for Senegal and Gambia to be issued permits for 150 and

100 vehicles respectively with concessions for these numbers to be

increased later.



The Reuters report also states that Alieu Gai, representing the Gambia

Public Transport Corporation (GPTC), has said GPTC will resume bus

service to Dakar shortly after the accord comes in force on Monday.





Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 15:37:03 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: Latir Downes-Thomas <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970912153108.3137B-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Judging from President Clinton's response to our Ambassador's

presentation of his letters of credence, the strengthening of

democdractic institutions and human rights are the two conditions

the Gambian govt will have to satisfy for President Jammeh to

be invited for dinner at the White House.



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:07:18 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Numukunda Darboe wrote:



> Anyway I don't understand what Jabou and Latir mean by "we need to do

> away with that "beggar mode"." Considering the number of high schools

> that are run by the Gambia Goveernment, I think we should be very

> grateful to these missionaries. Correct me if I am wrong, but out of

> all the high schools that I know, the government use to fund only

> Gambia High, Armitage, and partially Muslim high scools. The rest

> which includes The two Saint Augustine's, Saint Joseph's, Nustrat,

> saint peter's, Nasir (Basse),I belive one in Mansakonko funded by the

> Ahmadiyya's etc....are funded privately.



By "beggar mode" I, and I believe Jabou, was referring to the policy of

constantly looking for help instead of trying to do what we can on our

own. In the case of Ahmadiyyas, this would mean not going out of our

way to appease them just so that they can continue their programmes. Of

course I agree that any assistance offered to us as Gambians should be

well appreciated and this is why, based on the information we have

obtained thus far, I am somewhat opposed to the manner with which the

Ahmadiyya's were treated as of late by both the government and those in

our county who opposed them.



> Does anyone know what is going to happen to their high schools? If

> they cease funding, I don't think the government will be able to

> maintain them.

> This can cause some chaos in our country. The government has enough

> trouble in maintaing those high schools moreover adding some more to

> their budget.



Reuters reported that only the hospitals closed after the departure of

members of the sect. Hopefully the schools will remain open. I also

doubt the government has the capacity to run the schools given our

present economic situation. Perhaps the country would be best served by

the government, not the Imams or Islamic organisations, making genuine

diplomatic gestures to the members of the sect to return with some sort

of guarantee or assurance that their religious freedom and security will

protected to the fullest extent of the laws of our land.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:21:35 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Latjor Ndow wrote:



> Why do we keep saying that religion is a sensitive issue and

> decline to talk about it? Surely we can have an open and frank

> discussion on matters pertaining to it and not

> be huffing mad simply because one has a completely different position

> to another's.

> Religious tolerance will not come about if there is no free and

> open discussion on the subject. Nothing bad will happen if at

> the end of a lengthy discussion on the subject we still find

> ourselves on opposite sides of the fence. The good thing about

> it will be that we would have begun the process of tolerating

> each other with respect and dignity. It sure beats the sparring

> matches that sometimes go on between say, a local mosque's

> loudspeaker and a local church's loudspeaker. Both extorting

> the people that there way is the better way. The only way!



I agree completely with what Latjor is saying here. Honest and frank

discussion on religious matters should be encouraged for the purpose

that is gained by discussions of any type.



As long as there is some respect for those involved, that is discussion

on a mature level, I am sure we would all appreciate the views and

insight that can be offered. Thus, we should be able to this without

fear of offence, regardless of the sensitivity of the issue. This

should also be the case on matters related to politics, culture (ethnic

or tribal), society and others.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:36:19 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Latjor Ndow wrote:





> What was the reason given for creating a state mosque and state

> Imam in the first place?

> Is Gambia being transformed into a theocratic state before our

> very eyes?



This is a very important question although I do not believe that what

exists is officially "a state mosque and state Imam".



A mosque was built on the grounds of State House in Banjul and as with

most mosques, there is an Imam. With what funds and why the mosque was

built is, again, an important question that deserves an answer.



Rumour has it that the mosque was built to give the soldiers and others

working in State House a decent place to pray as opposed to the smaller

structure that existed during Jawara's tenure. While I was in Banjul

last year, I did notice that activities at the mosque did have wide

exposure on the Gambia TV, most likely due to the fact that it is

located on State House grounds and that the Head of State is usually in

attendance. This is what gives it the image of being state; that is a

state mosque with a state Imam.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 17:02:07 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Latjor Ndow wrote:



> Judging from President Clinton's response to our Ambassador's

> presentation of his letters of credence, the strengthening of

> democdractic institutions and human rights are the two conditions

> the Gambian govt will have to satisfy for President Jammeh to

> be invited for dinner at the White House.



I agree! It seems as though the following line alone says it all:



"We trust that your government will continue to meet, positively and

swiftly, its peoples' democratic aspirations so that attention may be

devoted to The Gambia's economic development."



strengthening of democratic institutions + human rights = aid



Is this fair? What do you think?



Peace.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 17:49:08 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-09-12 17:01:55 EDT, you write:



<<

Latjor Ndow wrote:



> Judging from President Clinton's response to our Ambassador's

> presentation of his letters of credence, the strengthening of

> democdractic institutions and human rights are the two conditions

> the Gambian govt will have to satisfy for President Jammeh to

> be invited for dinner at the White House.



I agree! It seems as though the following line alone says it all:



"We trust that your government will continue to meet, positively and

swiftly, its peoples' democratic aspirations so that attention may be

devoted to The Gambia's economic development."



strengthening of democratic institutions + human rights = aid



Is this fair? What do you think?

>>



Whether this is fair or not, I do not think there is much choice here. The

message is very much American and as loud and clear as it could:

UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER to our terms is the only way to be friends. They did

it to Japan. What do they care about a tiny African country like the Gambia?



-Sal



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 19:30:04 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Secretary of state for Religious Affairs

Message-ID: <



I was not aware that Gambia had such a department. Religion should not be

legislated rather it should be left to individuals to choose what religion to

follow. When I was growing up in Banjul, we did not have a department for

religious affairs but people worshipped without treats from anybody. No one

group of people leaves abruptly like that without reason. If it turns out

that Mr Bojang did made treats to the "ahmadyyas" I believe+think a

condemnation is in order.

Thanks

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 21:58:17 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

Message-ID: <



Numukunda,



That is precisely the point. When are we going to take responsibilty

instead of just throwing our hands up in the air and lamenting about "the

missionaries leaving" Now that the Ahmadiyyas are gone, perhaps we will pull

our selves up by our boot straps and do something for a change.



Jabou







>

>Latir wrote:

>



>I'm curious though, what do you think was the real reason for their

>departure?

>

>On another note, I would also agree with you that we need to do away

>with that "beggar mode". In the case of the Ahmadiyya's, I don't think

>the whole country should pay complete obedience to them by not

>criticising only to keep them around.



Hey Guys,



I hope this situation is not analogous to the scandal that the Libyan

president Muhammah Ghadafi had offered president Jawara a reward if he

demolished the Banjul Breweries. Someomnme did mention something about a

possible Saudi influence on the incident.



Anyway I don't understand what Jabou and Latir mean by "we need to do away

with that "beggar mode"." Considering the number of high schools that are

run by the Gambia Goveernment, I think we should be very grateful to these

missionaries. Correct me if I am wrong, but out of all the high schools that

I know, the government use to fund only Gambia High, Armitage, and partially

Muslim high scools. The rest which includes The two Saint Augustine's, Saint

Joseph's, Nustrat, saint peter's, Nasir (Basse),I belive one in Mansakonko

funded by the Ahmadiyya's etc....



Does anyone know what is going to happen to their high schools? If they

cease funding, I don't think the government will be able to maintain them.

This can cause some chaos in our country. The government has enough trouble

in maintaing those high schools moreover adding some more to their budget.



Any comments?



Numukunda







>>







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 22:27:17 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

Message-ID: <



While l was in Gambia this summer, l heard discussions to the effect that

Yaya Jammeh was encouraging muslims to build mosques at or close to their

work places so that they can pray the five daily prayers. E.g, one of the

faculty members at GTTI, who is a long time friend, told me that they now

had a very nice mosque on the grounds. Some of the students had prepared a

rather modest place to pray in and eventually got funding to build the

present one.l forget where she said the money came from. l don't see anything

wrong with this encouragement. It certainly does not diminish from any other

sect's religious freedom. Yaya being a muslim, has the right to build a

mosque close to his residence to pray in. He is certainly not the only muslim

at the State House, and others on site can and do join him to pray in

congregation as our religion dictates. Any other leader that comes along will

most definitely have muslims around him or her at the State House who can

continue to use the mosque. Let us not, in our zealouness to defend religious

tolerance, forget that we as muslims are supposed to stop whatever we are

doing and pray at the prescribed times and there are many muslims at the

State House. The Christians only go to church on Sundays, but l'm sure if any

future president who happens to be a Christian built a chapel on the grounds,

it would not be the end of the World.They can merely go to the chapel and the

muslims can use the mosque to fulfill their daily prayer obligations. This l

think, will truely demonstrate religious tolerance.



Jabou.



Jabou.







In a message dated 9/12/97 3:36:08 PM, you wrote:



<<Latjor Ndow wrote:





> What was the reason given for creating a state mosque and state

> Imam in the first place?

> Is Gambia being transformed into a theocratic state before our

> very eyes?



This is a very important question although I do not believe that what

exists is officially "a state mosque and state Imam".



A mosque was built on the grounds of State House in Banjul and as with

most mosques, there is an Imam. With what funds and why the mosque was

built is, again, an important question that deserves an answer.



Rumour has it that the mosque was built to give the soldiers and others

working in State House a decent place to pray as opposed to the smaller

structure that existed during Jawara's tenure. While I was in Banjul

last year, I did notice that activities at the mosque did have wide

exposure on the Gambia TV, most likely due to the fact that it is

located on State House grounds and that the Head of State is usually in

attendance. This is what gives it the image of being state; that is a

state mosque with a state Imam.



Peace.



Latir Gheran





>>







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 21:44:40 -0500 (EST)

From: Ousman Gajigo <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



I find something wrong with this. Since The Gambia is not an Islamic

state but a secular one, the government should not be directly

involved in one sided religious matters. Why not build churches from

government budget? Don't tell me it's because we have enough churches

and not enough mosques. The point is, it is not the role of the

government to be involved in such religious affairs because not 100%

of the country is muslim. Let's put rhetorics aside and think about

this rationally. This is unfair to all non-muslims Gambia.

Personally, I think the building of all these mosques is politics and

nothing else.



Ousman



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 13 Sep 97 00:27:21 PDT

From: TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest

Message-ID: <



<<<< Yaya being a muslim, has the right to build a

mosque close to his residence to pray in.>>>>



Jabou, the point here is that this is a State House and for that matter a

temporary residence of any individual who might be at the helm of our country,

including Jammeh at certain point in time. With all due respect to Islam as

my primary believe, I do think it is indeed wrong for Jammeh to build a mosque

in the premises of the State House.



<< He is certainly not the only muslim

at the State House, and others on site can and do join him to pray in

congregation as our religion dictates. Any other leader that comes along will

most definitely have muslims around him or her at the State House who can

continue to use the mosque.>>



Now how many different religious house are we going to end up with in the State

House premises considering the religious composition of our country provided

every head of state that may come in due course decide to denote his religious

believes by building a worshipping place at the state house????



<<<<Let us not, in our zealouness to defend religious

tolerance, forget that we as muslims are supposed to stop whatever we are

doing and pray at the prescribed times and there are many muslims at the

State House. <<The Christians only go to church on Sundays, but l'm sure if any

future president who happens to be a Christian built a chapel on the grounds,

it would not be the end of the World.>>



Does that mean they only pray once a week??????



<<They can merely go to the chapel and the

muslims can use the mosque to fulfill their daily prayer obligations. This l

think, will truly demonstrate religious tolerance.>>



I truly believed that this kind of religious tolerance is going to make our

state house a religious war zone in form of different sects building their own

worshipping house. If it really means that much for the occupants of the State

House to observe their duty to Allah....they can always take a break from work

during this times and pay what is expected of them at the Banjul Mosque. They

have all the means of going to Banjul mosque if they choose to.



Personally, I see building a mosque in the State House as a propaganda in order

for the current regime to win public support in a country where political

affiliation are rooted in ones religion and ethnic backgrounds....and Jammeh

needs to understand that his job as a president comes first to our nation and we

careless of his religious believes and the rest of his administration for that

matter.



Let's stop fundamentalism and fanaticism of religion.....!!!





Peace,



Pa-Abdou









------------------------------



Date: Sat, 13 Sep 1997 11:55:40 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Religion

Message-ID: <



Pa Abdou, my point exactly all this is doing is promote secterian strife and

gambia cannot afford such a commotion.

Thanks

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 13 Sep 1997 18:48:32 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Jabou!

I have been really struggling to stay out of this interesting

discussion. However, I can=B4t help commenting on your latest post. You

wrote:



> l heard discussions to the effect that

> Yaya Jammeh was encouraging muslims to build mosques at or close to the=

ir work places so that they can pray the five daily prayers....

> l don't see anything wrong with this encouragement. =





Should workers be encouraged to build mosques at their places of work?

With whose money? On whose land? Let us remember that the places of work

are usually limited in size. What if Christians want to build a church

at the same work place? What if "Jalang" worshippers want to build a

"Jalang" on the same grounds? Do you think that the "tolerant" Muslims

would remain tolerant if other houses of worship are built next to thier

mosques? Encouraging religious objects and houses at places of work can

in my opinion be a recipe for disaster.



You also wrote:



> Yaya being a muslim, has the right to build a

> mosque close to his residence to pray in. He is certainly not the only =

muslim

> at the State House, and others on site can and do join him to pray in

> congregation as our religion dictates. Any other leader that comes alon=

g will most definitely have muslims around him or her at the State House =

who can continue to use the mosque.



I completely agree with you that Yaya has a right to build a place of

worship close to HIS residence - a residence that he owns. State House

is however owned by all Gambians and should be a symbol representative

of all Gambians. It should be a religiously, tribally etc. neutral

ground to avoid sending the wrong signals. =



If the next president is a Christian and plans to build a church at

State House, do you think Muslims would silently accept it as they have

accepted the mosque? If the next president is a "Jalang" worshipper and

plans to build one, would the Muslims accept it? I don=B4t think so. =



Sticking to the issue of Muslims, I believe the Ahmaddiyas cannot be

led in prayer by other Muslims (correct me if I am wrong). What if there

are Gambian Ahmaddiyas at State House who want their own mosque so that

they would not miss prayer times?

Another issue that comes to mind with the mosque at State House is the

potential for competition between it and the Banjul Central Mosque.

Would this be healthy for the Muslim community?



You also wrote:



> The Christians only go to church on Sundays,...



The Christians go to church on Sundays for mass but that doesn=B4t mean

that they pray only once a week. They can pray in a church, chapel etc.

any day of the week.

To conclude, I believe that building the mosque at State House was a

mistake. It has however been done. One of the issues that should be

addressed now is how it can be kept from serving as a state mosque and

thus representative of government policy. This should be done to avoid

repeating the first repercussion of the mistake of building the mosque-

the Ahmaddiya problem. =



Buharry.

P.S.

Religious tolerance would have been demonstrated in my opinion if

State House had remained a religiously neutral piece of land. If the

mosque HAD to be built, then other places of worship representative of

the general Gambian population should have been built because Gambians

of other religious beliefs work and sleep at State House. Only then

would religious tolerance have been demonstrated in my opinion.

D.S.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



wrote:

> =



> While l was in Gambia this summer, l heard discussions to the effect th=

at

> Yaya Jammeh was encouraging muslims to build mosques at or close to the=

ir

> work places so that they can pray the five daily prayers. E.g, one of t=

he

> faculty members at GTTI, who is a long time friend, told me that they =

now

> had a very nice mosque on the grounds. Some of the students had prepare=

d a

> rather modest place to pray in and eventually got funding to build the

> present one.l forget where she said the money came from. l don't see an=

ything

> wrong with this encouragement. It certainly does not diminish from any =

other

> sect's religious freedom. Yaya being a muslim, has the right to build a=



> mosque close to his residence to pray in. He is certainly not the only =

muslim

> at the State House, and others on site can and do join him to pray in

> congregation as our religion dictates. Any other leader that comes alon=

g will

> most definitely have muslims around him or her at the State House who c=

an

> continue to use the mosque. Let us not, in our zealouness to defend rel=

igious

> tolerance, forget that we as muslims are supposed to stop whatever we a=

re

> doing and pray at the prescribed times and there are many muslims at t=

he

> State House. The Christians only go to church on Sundays, but l'm sure =

if any

> future president who happens to be a Christian built a chapel on the gr=

ounds,

> it would not be the end of the World.They can merely go to the chapel a=

nd the

> muslims can use the mosque to fulfill their daily prayer obligations. T=

his l

> think, will truely demonstrate religious tolerance.

> =



> Jabou.

> =



> Jabou.

> =



> In a message dated 9/12/97 3:36:08 PM, you wrote:

> =



> <<Latjor Ndow wrote:

> =



> =



> > What was the reason given for creating a state mosque and state

> > Imam in the first place?

> > Is Gambia being transformed into a theocratic state before our

> > very eyes?

> =



> This is a very important question although I do not believe that what

> exists is officially "a state mosque and state Imam".

> =



> A mosque was built on the grounds of State House in Banjul and as with

> most mosques, there is an Imam. With what funds and why the mosque was=



> built is, again, an important question that deserves an answer.

> =



> Rumour has it that the mosque was built to give the soldiers and others=



> working in State House a decent place to pray as opposed to the smaller=



> structure that existed during Jawara's tenure. While I was in Banjul

> last year, I did notice that activities at the mosque did have wide

> exposure on the Gambia TV, most likely due to the fact that it is

> located on State House grounds and that the Head of State is usually in=



> attendance. This is what gives it the image of being state; that is a

> state mosque with a state Imam.

> =



> Peace.

> =



> Latir Gheran

> =



> ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

> Received: from mrin69.mail.aol.com (mrin69.mail.aol.com [152.163.116.1=

07])

> by air13.mx.aol.com (V32) with SMTP; Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:36:08 -0400

> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu (lists.u.washington.edu

> [140.142.56.13])

> by mrin69.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

> with ESMTP id QAA24575;

> Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:35:40 -0400 (EDT)

> Received: from host (

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with =

SMTP

> id NAA12442; Fri, 12 Sep 1997 13:35:28 -0700

> Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu [140.142.13.2=

30])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with =

ESMTP

> id NAA15466 for <

p 1997

> 13:35:18 -0700

> Received: from denmark.it.earthlink.net (denmark-c.it.earthlink.net

> [204.119.177.22])

> by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ES=

MTP

> id NAA22547 for <

13:35:09

> -0700

> Received: from earthlink.net (ip226.an1-new-york4.ny.pub-ip.psi.net

> [38.26.12.226])

> by denmark.it.earthlink.net (8.8.7/8.8.5) with ESMTP id NAA2105=

7

> for <

0 (PDT)

> Message-Id: <

> Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:36:19 -0400

> Reply-To:

> Sender:

> Precedence: bulk

> From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

> References: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970912125448.1823A-100000@acc5>

> MIME-Version: 1.0

> Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3Dus-ascii

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> =



> >>



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 13 Sep 1997 13:13:13 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Improper Gov't meddling

Message-ID: <



I join the chorus of list members who blame squarely the gov't for the

fleeing of the Ahmediyya. The circumstances of their departure no matter how

trivial it may seem to some is a stern reminder to all of us that an

intrusive and overreaching gov't would sooner or later carve for itself

responsibilities that would supposedly be in the common interest but infact

are designed to further specific agendas. Why in Gods name would we have

Religious Affairs as an added cabinet portfolio? Do we seriously want the

gov't to be promoting, regulating and otherwise overseeing religion? These

are functions we have traditionally left under the purvue of neighborhood

clerics who have done a fine job over the years. Unless we revert to a

theocray gov't must not provide a pulpit for any single agency or Imam to

proselthise. The president is entitled to hear his Imam's sermons but the

nation must not be fed the same sermons through gov't sponsorship. It is both

undemocratic and defeats the very notion of a sermon which is usually

tailored to reflect what people encounter in their daily lives.



With an aneamic economy and a population faced with excruciating poverty the

President and his team would be well advised to shed one of many

responsibilties for which govts are utterly incompetent to fulfill and focus

instead on how todo two things relevant to the future of the nation

lies-education and healthcare. Religion is the ultimate domain of the

individual.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 14 Sep 1997 00:03:05 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Hello to all the members,

I am actually very happy to be a member of the gambian-l .my name is

chakys, living in Denmark and i'm from the ivory coast.Some will

naturally think about the purpose of being a member of the gambia-l.

I would gladly answer that i admitted the principle to share with

others all the gambians concerns. I do hope that i will be a

potential active member and bring my full contribution to all the

debates about politics in Gambia.

Kind regards to all the list members.

Chakys.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 13 Sep 1997 22:26:41 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









" I think we should be very grateful to these

missionaries. Correct me if I am wrong, but out of all the high schools

that

I know, the government use to fund only Gambia High, Armitage, and

partially

Muslim high scools. The rest which includes The two Saint Augustine's,

Saint

Joseph's, Nustrat, saint peter's, Nasir (Basse),I belive one in Mansakonko

funded by the Ahmadiyya's etc. "



Gambia-l, being a christian ( catholic ), I feel somewhat uncomfortable

and reluctant to be involved in the current and hottest topic in the list

namely the establishment of a mosque and Imam at State House. Nonetheless,

I tipped my hat to Numukunda, Habib, Ousman, Pa Abdou, Buhary, KTouray

and others who saw the need for a separation of Church/Mosque and State.

What impressed me most with the above named individuals, is that they have

not been blinded and biased by their religious convictions and

affliations, thus being able to offer rational and objective reasoning to

their

arguements. I therefore add my voice in the denunciation of any form of

religion ( be it christianity, Islam or whatever else ) being mixed with

government as we do want our nation to be either a fundamentalist Islamic

or christian State.

I agree with Numukunda that we should be grateful to the

missionaries, especially given the fact that our government has

historically been way behind the missionaries in establishing high schools

over the years. I do not know the current situation as to the number of

high schools currently owned and funded by the government. Let us take a

brief history of The first High Schools in The Gambia. Both St Augustine's

and St Joseph's were founded and run by catholic missionaries from

Ireland. The current Gambia High School was founded by Methodist

missionaries. It intially started and was called Boys High School ( BHS )

and Girls High School ( GHS ) and used to be located at Dobson Street. I

am not sure of the exact time but maybe around the late 50's or early 60's

was the time that the government took them over, integrated, renamed

them

Gambia High School and finally moved them to its current location. Prior

to that the government did not have any High School of its own. Armitage

School used to be what was then called a MODERN SECONDARY SCHOOL meaning

that it did not lead to the GCE O levels track. At the end of Standard

eight in Modern Secondary, students were given the oportunity to take the

then secondary four exams. Passing students were eligible to continue

their education at the real high schools in the third or fourth form.

Armitage School had that status until around ( I believe around the mid

60's when its curricullum was upgraded thus leading to the GCE O levels,

attaining similar status to St Augustine's, St Joseph's and Gambia High

School. To my memory, The Ahamadyaas were the first moslem missionaries to

establish a High School in The Gambia which was Nusrat and that started by

early seventies or maybe late 60's ( if I am correct - does anybody know

the exact year - Nusrat alumni ! ) Moslem High School was established

after

my time when I had already left the country. So, probably someone can

educate me as to whether Moslem High School was Government founded and

funded or was it by The Gambia Moslem Association ? I do not the

historical facts of that high school and will appreciate finding out the

answers. I forgot to mention that those students who were in modern

secondary schools and for that matter any other qualified students were

eligible to take the Yundum College entrance examination for the three

year course that led to the qualification of a " QUALIFIED TEACHER ". I am

sure that relatively older list members like Dr Nyang, Daddy Sang,

Jabou and Habib will substantiate my historical facts documented here.

My reason for going through this brief history of High Schools is to

demonstrate that our government had done relatively very little in that

field

compared to the missionaries who had been the pioneers and contributed to

our social development. That is why I believe that The Ahmadyaas should

have been treated with more respect, dignity and gratitude for their

contributions in our country rather than threats of persecution.

( Just an opinion, please feel free to disagree with my views if you

choose to :)- )



Thanks

Tony Loum









*******************************************************************************

*******************************************************************************



Anthony W Loum 206-543-4360 Voice

Supervisor, Foster Business Libary 206-616-6430 Fax

University of Washington

Box 353224

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



*******************************************************************************

*******************************************************************************













------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 85

*************************

Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 15:38:27 -0400 (EDT)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19970910153431.216fc0b6@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">---------- Forwarded message ---------->Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 10:15:55 EDT>From: Hamado < HTAPSOBA@UGA.CC.UGA.EDU >Reply-To: ASU's Discussion and Annoucement < ASUNET-L@UGA.CC.UGA.EDU >To: ASUNET-L@UGA.CC.UGA.EDU >Subject: Monetary union>West Africa Plan For Single Monetary Zone By 2000>ABUJA, Aug 30 (Reuter) - West African leaders said on Saturday they>were aiming to establish a single monetary zone by the year 2000.>"In order to accelerate the achievement of the objective of a single>monetary zone by the year 2000, the Authority created an ad hoc>monitoring committee," said a communique at the end of the annual>summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).>"The committee would give periodic policy directives and new>orientations to facilitate compliance by member states with the>agreed monetary and financial targets.">Half the ECOWAS member states, mostly former French colonies, are>already part of a single monetary zone and use a single currency, the>CFA franc, which is backed by Paris.>But the rest of the region, which includes giant Nigeria with more>than 100 million people, accounts for roughly two thirds of the>estimated 210 million ECOWAS population and three quarters of Gross>Domestic Product.>Nigerian Finance Minister Anthony Ani suggested recently that his>currency, the naira, could become a regional means of exchange.>Regional analysts say it is extremely unlikely the CFA countries>would want to part with their stable currency.>ECOWAS member states in the franc zone are Benin, Burkina Faso,>Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. Those wit>their own currencies are Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia,>Mauritania, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.>ECOWAS, set up in 1975 to promote regional economic integration, has>become increasingly dominated by security issues and a large part of>this year's summit was taken up by a debate over how to reverse a>military coup in Sierra Leone.> (c) Reuters Limited 1997> REUTER NEWS SERVICE-----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 16:07:22 -0400From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)Message-ID: < 199709102007.QAA11428@aspen.mtu.edu > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Sep 10 15:41:26 1997> Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 15:38:27 -0400 (EDT)> From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)> Mime-Version: 1.0> X-Sender: njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> >---------- Forwarded message ----------> >Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 10:15:55 EDT> >From: Hamado < HTAPSOBA@UGA.CC.UGA.EDU > >Reply-To: ASU's Discussion and Annoucement < ASUNET-L@UGA.CC.UGA.EDU > >To: ASUNET-L@UGA.CC.UGA.EDU > >Subject: Monetary union> >> >West Africa Plan For Single Monetary Zone By 2000It worries me when I see people setting unrealistic goals.> >> >Nigerian Finance Minister Anthony Ani suggested recently that his> >currency, the naira, could become a regional means of exchange.> >Regional analysts say it is extremely unlikely the CFA countries> >would want to part with their stable currency.May be they should chose the Dalasi instead! Surely could be more convincing to the many skeptics than the Naira!(c) Reuters Limited 1997> > REUTER NEWS SERVICE> >> >It worries me when I see people setting unrealistic goals. Its either that they are too optimistic or totally ignorant of the issues at hand.Wish them luck!Malanding jaiteh------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 16:15:28 -0400From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)Message-ID: < 199709102015.QAA11433@aspen.mtu.edu ----- Begin Included Message ----->From msjaiteh@mtu.edu Wed Sep 10 16:08:08 1997X-Authentication-Warning: campus0.mtu.edu: Host aspen.ffr.mtu.edu [141.219.149.193] claimed to be aspen.mtu.eduDate: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 16:07:22 -0400From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Sep 10 15:41:26 1997> Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 15:38:27 -0400 (EDT)> From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)> Mime-Version: 1.0> X-Sender: njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> >---------- Forwarded message ----------> >Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 10:15:55 EDT> >From: Hamado < HTAPSOBA@UGA.CC.UGA.EDU > >Reply-To: ASU's Discussion and Annoucement < ASUNET-L@UGA.CC.UGA.EDU > >To: ASUNET-L@UGA.CC.UGA.EDU > >Subject: Monetary union> >> >West Africa Plan For Single Monetary Zone By 2000It worries me when I see people setting unrealistic goals.> >> >Nigerian Finance Minister Anthony Ani suggested recently that his> >currency, the naira, could become a regional means of exchange.> >Regional analysts say it is extremely unlikely the CFA countries> >would want to part with their stable currency.May be they should chose the Dalasi instead! Surely could be more convincing to the many skeptics than the Naira!(c) Reuters Limited 1997> > REUTER NEWS SERVICE> >Malanding jaiteh----- End Included Message -----Oops, Oops! My last mail got sent without editing.Sorry about that.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 15:17:10 -0500 (EST)From: "Ousman G." < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)Message-ID: < 758CD3390A@scholar.wabash.edu MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHaving a single unified currency in West Africa is a great ideaprovided this is thought through properly though the year 2000 istoo soon. I think the Naira is a good choice. Nigeria is the regionalsuper power, with the largest population, budget. GDP, and thelargest contributor to ECOWAS. Its position in ECOWAS is just the USin the UN. I think it is the perfect choice.Ousman------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 17:27:11 -0400From: M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary union (fwd)Message-ID: < 341710AF.63B8@mindspring.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitOusman G. wrote:> Having a single unified currency in West Africa is a great idea> provided this is thought through properly though the year 2000 is> too soon. I think the Naira is a good choice. Nigeria is the regional> super power, with the largest population, budget. GDP, and the> largest contributor to ECOWAS. Its position in ECOWAS is just the US> in the UN. I think it is the perfect choice.> OusmanThe perfect choice?? The Naira is currently one of the least stablemonetary units in West Africa, any more to select the Naira as thecurrency of choice would spell disaster for the region. As a "regionalsuper power," Nigeria, although capable, is not providing for thewelfare of its own people. There is a huge brain drain preciselybecause of Nigeria's current political economy. A retired professorcannot even pay monthly rent, let alone survive, on his or herretirement wages.Unless, you mentioned this as a joke, it is difficult to understand whatbenefit the region could derive from a adoption of the Naira.M W Payne------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 19:54:45 -0400From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia government criticises Moslem sect OrganizationMessage-ID: < 199709102354.TAA11474@aspen.mtu.edu > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Tue Sep 9 16:49:55 1997> Date: Tue, 9 Sep 1997 22:44:30 +0200> From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Gambia government criticises Moslem sect Organization> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> From: C-reuters@clari.net (Reuters) Newsgroups:> clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.religion,biz.clarinet.sample> Subject: Gambia government criticises Moslem sect Organization:> Copyright 1997 by Reuters Message-ID:> < Rgambia-ahmadiyyaURpCi_7S7@clari.net > Lines: 43> Date: Sun, 7 Sep 1997 17:22:05 PDT Expires: Sun, 14 Sep 1997 15:20:07> BANJUL, Gambia (Reuter) - The Gambian government criticized> members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim sect Sunday, accusing them of> causing public confusion and panic by leaving the country> abruptly last week......The community, which has more than 30,000 followers, ran two> hospitals, one clinic and three secondary schools. The hospitals> closed after the departures.Do anyone know the situations at the three schools they run?Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 22:44:17 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)Message-ID: < 970910222833_1717071268@emout16.mail.aol.com Bass and Habib,Religious tolerance is fine and of course as muslims, we know that each of ushas the freedom to choose your belief and the consequencies good or bad thatcomes with the choice. However, as Muslims, it is our obligation to warnfellow muslims to adhere strictly to the Qur'an and Sunnah. There are manysects in Islam that have practices that deviate from that which is set forthin the Qur'an, and that which was exemplified by the Prophet's actions andhis sunnah. Imam Fatti was fulfilling his obligation before Allah almighty byaddressing this issue. No one doubts that the Ahmadiyyas have accomplished alot in the Gambia in terms of schools, health facilities etc, but if pointingout their errant practices in the religion sends them packing, then so be it.As a Muslim, l'd rather err on the side of Allah.Jabou------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 21:58:54 -0500 (EST)From: Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)Message-ID: < 7C3F6207FF@scholar.wabash.edu MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITPreaching Islam's teaching is fine but a continuous storm ofinsults on others on a daily basis is another thing. From what I have beenhearing about this issue at home, it seems Imam Fatti and other Imamshave stepped out of line. They seem to have run out of topics to discussat their sermons. All the time I see in brochures, books, etc. howtolerant people are in the Gambia. How can we talk about religioustolerance if a certain group of minorities have the slightest fearfor their safety? People who act like this are the worstrepresentatives of Islam. There should not be anything "errant" aboutthe Ahmadies. It is a sect , or maybe even a religion of its own, andif that makes anyone think that Islam is threaten, then they reallydon't believe in Islam.And the Ahmadiyya did not leave because of only the verbal attack,but some other imams in the Kombo areas have been implicitly implyingthat the Ahmadies should attacked (physically). The Pakistanis then went to theMinistry of Interior to address the security issue and were told thattheir safety cannot be guarranteed. Who wouldn't have left for homeif you no longer feel safe in another country?Ousman------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 20:45:59 PDTFrom: "NJAGA JAGNE" < jagnen25@hotmail.com To: Gambia-L@U.Washington.edu Subject: brothers and sisters of theMessage-ID: < 19970911034609.21740.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainMY BROTHERS AND MY SISTERS !!!!!!!.i am back , not from the dead or from hibernation, butsimply from the rigourous task of trying to get me somedough. just enough, i should say to get me through anothersemester.it's been a while!!. at least 3 to 4 months. over thisperiod, i have been able to periodically scan through mye-mail and have even read some interesting, touching, educative,angry, thoughtful, provocative, and even shocking postings onthis list. but i would not have been able to do any topicor subject at lenght justice, so i decided to leave wellalone to the worthy for the time being.I AM BACK. LORD !!!! it feels so good... you al just don'tunderstand how it feels to be so closely in touch .i have read some postings about ( going back home ) stuffabout yahya.....,,, counter coups.... :: as i said.interesting.. touching, provoking and allll.....i will not say bye without a few comments on some of thethings i have read here.....some time ago, i saw that myaggitated cousin OMAR F. MBYE has unsuscribed.. oh well....About going back home,,, i now understand how my olderbrother felt when he said it was time to come home. BAIBIRAN JAGNE did not last a year at the R.V.H. 'cause he saidhe could not bear to see the corruption resulting from beingunder-paid, and so stuff end up being missing that was reallyneeded to save lives.. he just could not bear sitting thereand watching people die, not b'cause he could not do anything,but simply because ****HE COULDN'T**** (LACK of equiptment andsuch stuff.))))).....i wil have more on this later...I still maintain that yahya could have been a real herohad he simply handed over the reins and not gotten greedy.As the semester progresses for me, and as i try to juggle myclasses with work-study, an internship, and a part-time job ata restaurant!!!!!!!,,,, i will try to bring to light some ofthe prejudices that people in especially KENTUCKY..(HILL-BILLY-LAND) HAVE of foreign cultures.i have had some shock and been engaged in heated debatesin classes about topics ranging from Islam to femalecircumscision, .......at this point, i should say peace. to everone and hope tosee some comments soon. let's not forget to be happy and tohave faith in the overall inherent goodness on the human raceand mankind.JAMMA......JAMMMMMAAAAA..NJAGA JAGNE.........(A GAMBIAN TRYING TO MAKE SENSE OF THEHIL-BILLY CULTURE. AFTER ALL.)) GOD BLES US ALLL...EXCUSE my lousy typing skilllzzzzzz.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 22:52:28 -0500From: Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)Message-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19970910185255.202f16d0@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 10:44 PM 9/10/97 -0400, you wrote:>Bass and Habib,>Religious tolerance is fine and of course as muslims, we know that each of us>has the freedom to choose your belief and the consequencies good or bad that>comes with the choice. However, as Muslims, it is our obligation to warn>fellow muslims to adhere strictly to the Qur'an and Sunnah. There are many>sects in Islam that have practices that deviate from that which is set forth>in the Qur'an, and that which was exemplified by the Prophet's actions and>his sunnah. Imam Fatti was fulfilling his obligation before Allah almighty by>addressing this issue. No one doubts that the Ahmadiyyas have accomplished a>lot in the Gambia in terms of schools, health facilities etc, but if pointing>out their errant practices in the religion sends them packing, then so be it.>As a Muslim, l'd rather err on the side of Allah.>JabouI believe there is something mysterious about this whole thing. Just theciticism by the state house Imam that the Ahmaddiyyas are nonmuslims willnot make them flee away. They must have receive some persecutions of somesort from the Gambia government even though the government will publiclydeny that allegation.>From the Islamic point of view, it is OK for the Imam to condemn them, butnot harass them which is most likely the case.Although I am a devout muslim, I don't think in the fist place it is rightfor a mosque to be built in the state house since the Gambia is a secularstate. Does this mean that if the next president comes from a differentreligious denomination than Islam he will built his own sanctuary?Please lets not confuse religious democracy and political democracy.Just an opinionNumukunda------------------------------Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 08:30:38 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!!Message-ID: < 34165AAE.7582@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitJainaba Diallo wrote:> Netters,> I find this article very interesting !!!! I reserve my comments.In the Lonely Planet guide for the Gambia it says that the Haley storywas found to be false when his papers were examined after his death.IMO it is not so important, it is clear that the majority of the peoplewho ended up as plantation slaves in the US came originally from thispart of Africa. Even to-day it would be very difficult to trace a familyback more than 2/3 generations because of the lack of records.I don't want to be a party pooper but....> > Copyright 1997 The Times Newspapers Limited. To> > inquire about rights to reproduce material from> > The Sunday Times, please visit the Syndication> > website------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 12:05:56 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!!Message-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101119@dkdifs02.dif.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFalse or not - I agree if Mr. Haley has said that his book was fiction,he should not be blamed anything. From introducing the novel "The Spywho came in from The Cold" a new period of novel/fiction wasintroduced, where you try to write fiction based on facts - called "Newrealism" -period. I think that we all feel that Mr. Haley should havecredit for bringing the slave-trade-history up, putting focus on The Gambia. And even his novel is not a truefamily-history, I think that many people all over the world got theireyes on Africa, slave-trade, and The Gambia, which they would never dowithout the TV-story. So let=B4s credit him for that, and see his novelmore as fiction in a new litterary tradition. Asbj=F8rnNordam> ----------> Fra: Jainaba Diallo[SMTP: jai_diallo@hotmail.com > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sendt: 9. september 1997 20:51> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Emne: Fwd: So Haley's Roots Was a Fabrication!!>=20> Netters,>=20> I find this article very interesting !!!! I reserve my comments.>=20> Cheerio,>=20> Jainaba.>=20> >Date: Sun, 07 Sep 1997 09:31:17 -0400> >Subject: THE SUNDAY TIMES: FOREIGN NEWS American TV boycotts expos =of> >Haley's Roots> >=20> > American TV boycotts expos of Haley's Roots =20> >> > by John Harlow =20> > Arts Correspondent =20> > =20> > =20>=20------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 06:31:22 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ROOTS-Haley (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 06:24:15 -0700From: latjor ndow < ndukuman@avana.net To: gndow@spelman.edu Subject: ROOTS-HaleyGreetings:Concerning Haley's 'ROOTS', Prof. Ivan van Sertima oncedescribed it as 'Faction'. It is a literary word coined fromthe words, 'fact' and 'fiction'. Haley no doubt dug deep intothe factual historical accounts of slavery in America, aswell as accounts of his own family line - at least up to thesecond or third generation. However, he did fictionalizeevents that took place in Juffureh and his alledged greatgreat great grandpa Kunta Kinteh.Perhaps the best way to view the entire 'ROOTS' saga is thatit provided a sort of psychological anchor for the millionsof Africans born in the African diaspora whose psycho-historicalmemory was brutalized inter-generationally by the attrocities ofslavery.Their yearning to reconnect with their mother - Africa, to actuallypoint to a place, a spot, an exact location, nay, a people, a family,and indeed to an individual became overwhelming. This search forAncestor (echoes of African cultural retention?) was/is a constant themein the African diasporan literary works. (In the francophone world ittook the form of a movement - Negritude.)One finds this refrain also in the political movements or more aptlyliberation movements that emerged. Yes, to understand 'ROOTS' fully itis important to go back to the past century and the movements such asthe African Consciousness Movement that were created by freed Blacks ofthe likes of William Wells Brown in New England. And the Martin Delany's(Father of Black Nationalism) and Carter G. Woodson all the way to thegreat Hon. Marcus Mosiah Garvey, who galvanized millions of diasporanAfricans with the rallying cry 'Africa fro Africans, at home andabroad!' His back to Africa Movement in the early part of this centurygreatly influenced the 60's generation of the X's and Haley's.The African diaspora embrace of 'ROOTS' in non-critical manner for sucha long time would only be comprehended in this context. It is as if itwas their umbilical cord which firmly tied them back to their mother.Haley therefore was only articulating the collective yearning of theAfrican diaspora.Perhaps one may ask: 'Does this make it right?' Well if we one to becomejudgemental on matters of this sort we will soon discover that thisphenomenon is not unique to the diasporan Africans' experience. As ahistorical anectode, let me offer you this to chew on. Most of you haveheard of the reggae song that has the following lyrics to it:....by the rivers of babylon where we sat down and there we wept when weremember zion ...It speaks of a group of people who were held in captivity many manycenturie ago in babylon. They were also diasporan (as a matter of factthe word 'diaspora' was originally associated with those who practicedJudaism living in exile. When one actually delves deep into theirhistorical records as written by their scribes, themselves living inbondage, (I am referring to the scribes generally referred to as theBabylonian Talmudists) one soon discovers that the literary style of'Faction' was indeed utilized in some of their recountings!In peace,LatJor------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 11:48:36 0000From: "N.JARJU" < CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Signing off.Message-ID: < 183BA3914D0@CCUGRAD2.SWAN.AC.UK Hello Brothers and Sisters,I wish to notify each and everyone of you that I have come to the endof my programme. I shall be returning home mid-next week. It isreally a pleasure to be part of this communication channel, and Ihave really learnt a lot.I wish everyone the best of luck. Please let us be tolerant to oneanother in the name and spirit of nationalism. Everyone is entitle tohis/her opinion; therefore when I offer you my "nonsense", just takethe sense and give me back my "non". The world is big but a smallplace, and society is complex. We are fortunate to be "schooled" andtravelled... enough to make one aware of differences.Once again, thank you all. I shall not be in position to access mymail by next week Wednesday.Allah's protection be on us all.Thanx.------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 8:04:01 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: awo@mindspring.com, Subject: RE: West Africa's Plan for Monetary unioMessage-ID: < TFSGJXCS@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableFolksWhy not have a completely NEW unit like the European system the EEC is =20trying to implement??Call it the "The West African Monetary Unit " and completely avoid using =20any present country's currency=2EFirst that will eliminate any animosity and confusion=2ESecondly every country will be fairly represented=2EThirdly have a Common Central Bank with the headquarters based in Nigeria =20==20and the President rotated every two years (each participating country =20will have a chance to select the president of the new Central Bank)Lastly , have a branch in each capital and every committee have a =20representative from each country in the union=2EHabib-----Original Message-----From: awo@mindspring=2EcomSent: Wednesday, September 10, 1997 5:27 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary unio--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Ousman G=2E wrote:> Having a single unified currency in West Africa is a great idea> provided this is thought through properly though the year 2000 is> too soon=2E I think the Naira is a good choice=2E Nigeria is the regional> super power, with the largest population, budget=2E GDP, and the> largest contributor to ECOWAS=2E Its position in ECOWAS is just the US> in the UN=2E I think it is the perfect choice=2E> OusmanThe perfect choice?? The Naira is currently one of the least stablemonetary units in West Africa, any more to select the Naira as thecurrency of choice would spell disaster for the region=2E As a "regionalsuper power," Nigeria, although capable, is not providing for thewelfare of its own people=2E There is a huge brain drain preciselybecause of Nigeria's current political economy=2E A retired professorcannot even pay monthly rent, let alone survive, on his or herretirement wages=2EUnless, you mentioned this as a joke, it is difficult to understand whatbenefit the region could derive from a adoption of the Naira=2EM W Payne**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 17:43:44 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: West Africa's Plan for Monetary unioMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F321903110111C@dkdifs02.dif.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableYes why not. I think that the way the EU Monetary Bank-system isorganized could be a model for West-Africa to copy. BUT how it willfuncktion, like being a "ruling body" over the EU and nationalgovernments and parliaments policy, that is a question if that can be amodel worth copying.! Asbj=F8rn Nordam> ----------> Fra: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org > Svar til: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sendt: 11. september 1997 15:04> Til: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Emne: RE: West Africa's Plan for Monetary unio>=20> Folks> Why not have a completely NEW unit like the European system the EEC =is>=20> trying to implement??> Call it the "The West African Monetary Unit " and completely avoid> using =20> any present country's currency.> First that will eliminate any animosity and confusion.> Secondly every country will be fairly represented.> Thirdly have a Common Central Bank with the headquarters based in> Nigeria =20> and the President rotated every two years (each participating country>=20> will have a chance to select the president of the new Central Bank)> Lastly , have a branch in each capital and every committee have a =20> representative from each country in the union.> Habib>=20> -----Original Message-----> From: awo@mindspring.com > Sent: Wednesday, September 10, 1997 5:27 PM> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: West Africa's Plan for Monetary unio>=20>=20> =----------------------------------------------------------------------> ---- =20> --> Ousman G. wrote:> >> > Having a single unified currency in West Africa is a great idea> > provided this is thought through properly though the year 2000 is> > too soon. I think the Naira is a good choice. Nigeria is the> regional> > super power, with the largest population, budget. GDP, and the> > largest contributor to ECOWAS. Its position in ECOWAS is just the =US> > in the UN. I think it is the perfect choice.> >> > Ousman>=20> The perfect choice?? The Naira is currently one of the least stable> monetary units in West Africa, any more to select the Naira as the> currency of choice would spell disaster for the region. As a> "regional> super power," Nigeria, although capable, is not providing for the> welfare of its own people. There is a huge brain drain precisely> because of Nigeria's current political economy. A retired professor> cannot even pay monthly rent, let alone survive, on his or her> retirement wages.>=20> Unless, you mentioned this as a joke, it is difficult to understand> what> benefit the region could derive from a adoption of the Naira.>=20> M W Payne>=20>=20> **************************************> National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce> 1100 New York Avenue, N.W.> Suite 550 East Tower> Washington, D.C. 20005> Voice: (202) 289-5920> Fax: (202) 289-5938> **************************************>=20------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 8:16:52 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: Gunjur@aol.com, Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)Message-ID: < TFSGOHAG@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableMy dear sister JabouWe are all on the side of Allah (Jews, Christians and Muslims alike) but =20have different prophets or messengers sent to UPDATE and renew God's =20message=2ETherefore if someone wants to use an older version (like a computer for =20example) it is up to them =2E Finally we will all have to answer to our =20creator no question!!Again it is exactly what the holy Quran teaches us that we should apply=2E=20==20TOLERANCE=2EI also agree with you on the sunnah of the rasoul Muhammad (pbuh) but =20again what we have to do is teach the difference and let them be exposed =20=2EAs alwayspeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: Gunjur@aol=2EcomSent: Wednesday, September 10, 1997 10:42 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Bass and Habib,Religious tolerance is fine and of course as muslims, we know that each =20of ushas the freedom to choose your belief and the consequencies good or bad =20thatcomes with the choice=2E However, as Muslims, it is our obligation to warnfellow muslims to adhere strictly to the Qur'an and Sunnah=2E There are =20manysects in Islam that have practices that deviate from that which is set =20forthin the Qur'an, and that which was exemplified by the Prophet's actions =20andhis sunnah=2E Imam Fatti was fulfilling his obligation before Allah =20almighty byaddressing this issue=2E No one doubts that the Ahmadiyyas have =20accomplished alot in the Gambia in terms of schools, health facilities etc, but if =20pointingout their errant practices in the religion sends them packing, then so be =20==20it=2EAs a Muslim, l'd rather err on the side of Allah=2EJabou**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 10:34:09 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: slMessage-ID: < TFSIJDQW@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableI think the junta has numbered days now as indicated in the following =20articleBack to Contents | Home | (c)AFP 1997------------------------------------------------------------------------SLeone-defect : Three Sierra Leonean army officers defect to NigeriaFREETOWN, Sept 11 (AFP) - Three senior Sierra Leonean army officers =20including a former chief of staff have defected to Nigeria, which has led =20==20efforts to oust the ruling junta, defense sources here said Thursday=2EColonel Komba Medeh and two other officers, who had attended training =20courses in Nigeria, were due back in the Sierra Leonean capital Freetown =20on Tuesday, the sources said=2EMondeh helped a former junta leader Captain Valentine Strasser overthrow =20the civilian government of Joseph Momoh in 1992 and was made a minister =20and then chief of defense staff=2EHe now sides with the civilian government which was elected early last =20year, headed by president Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, and ousted in May by a =20junta led by Major Johnny Paul Koroma=2ESpeaking on a pirate radio station in Freetown, Mondeh urged Koroma to =20"hand over without delay to President Kabbah or prepare to face the =20consequences=2E""Koroma is relatively junior to implement any meaningful or structural =20changes in the lives of Sierra Leoneans," Mondeh said=2EMondeh and the two other defectors have been retired from the Sierra =20Leonean army=2Ermj/afm/nb**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 15:17:48 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < 341843DC.8277DD18@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitIn an Agence France-Presse (AFP) news piece dated 9 September 1997, andtitled "Sect members say Gambian minister issued death threats", it isreported that in a statement released in Banjul on Tuesday, members ofthe Pakistan-based Ahmadiyya sect "accused Interior and ReligiousAffairs Minister Momodou Bojang of issuing a death threat against them."In the statement, according to AFP, it is stated that Lamin Jawara, theformer secretary-general of Ahmadiyya sect in The Gambia was summoned byBojang who told him "If I was the Gambian president (junta leader YahyaJammeh[)], I would have you all put to death because you are infidels."According to AFP, "50 members of the sect had served as doctors, priestsand teachers for more than 20 years." After they left last week theywere accused by Bojang of "wanting to cause panic in Gambia."While the statement also revealed that "two Ahmadi doctors who had leftBanjul planned to return to the country", Bojang said earlier "thesectors of education and teaching are the responsibility of thegovernment, which will take all measures to deal with the situation."Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 16:08:31 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (Digest)Message-ID: < 34184FBF.B914C8E3@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> However, as Muslims, it is our obligation to> warn fellow muslims to adhere strictly to the Qur'an and Sunnah. There> are many sects in Islam that have practices that deviate from that> which is set forth in the Qur'an, and that which was exemplified by> the Prophet's actions and his sunnah. Imam Fatti was fulfilling his> obligation before Allah almighty by addressing this issue. No one> doubts that the Ahmadiyyas have accomplished a lot in the Gambia in> terms of schools, health facilities etc, but if pointing out their> errant practices in the religion sends them packing, then so be it.I can understand that there is an "obligation to warn fellow muslims toadhere strictly to the Qur'an and Sunnah" but there is a differencebetween mere warning and outright threats. Like Ousman, I believe thatthese repeated sermons, especially at the State House Mosque, is overthe top. As Numukunda said, the very existence of a Mosque at StateHouse is already questionable let alone such intolerant sermons. It isobvious that mere warnings did not send this group "packing".This departure is a huge blow to the country, especially with a reportedAhmadiyya following of 30,000, and the schools and health care centresthey ran, purportedly very well. The government needs to respondconcretely to the serious accusations made in Tuesday's statement aswell as the other reports of harassment on this sect.What does this all say about religious freedom in The Gambia? Recently,Gambia has witnessed a period of expanding religious pluralismespecially with the increase of new so-called "born-again" Christiangroups where many muslims are taking membership. Will they be targetednext?Again, I think the government needs to come out strongly on this issue.I understand their discontent with the manner with which the Ahmadiyyasleft and the ramifications of such an abrupt departure but at the sametime they need to investigate and condemn any alleged religious basedthreats and reaffirm their commitment to religious tolerance and freedomas enshrined in the constitution.This would help put to ease the minds of Gambians at home and abroad aswell as those human rights groups and others who cannot wait to jump onthe administration and cause new foreign relations problems.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 16:44:50 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < 970911164158_1295758685@emout07.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-09-11 15:18:18 EDT, you write:< >Doesn't this sound like a propanganda by the Government to take over thebusiness sector of the Ahmadiyya sect. Come on, we have seen this before,when after the coup, a majority of the Lebanese and Fulla business peoplewere compelled to flee the country because of the threatening actionsdirected towards them by the government. In fact, I have relatives inGuinea who are the very prosperous business people whose businesses wereranshacked and forced to flee the country. Most of these people lost a greatdeal of money because they were forced to leave unexpectedly for fear oftheirlives, thus leaving most of their belongings behind.What I see here is a repetition of the same dilema. It is totallyridiculous to think that the government is NOT behind the scene. A "hungry"government will at random take its chances on anything it can lay its handson. By causing the Ahamdiyyans to flee, the govenment stands to gain theirschools and hospitals and the many businesses they run. It may not be muchto the Ahmadiyyans but the Gambians will have a lot to lose (and thegoverment a lot to gain) including the best hospitals and schools in thecountry, not to mention the numerous local projects they do for the localcommunities.All over the world, the Ahmadiyyans are being persecuted but if theyhad to run every time some one tells them that "you are not muslims", Idon't think they will be found anywhere outside Pakistan (and India). Ifthe allegations by Bojang above are true, then I feel sorry for thegovernment of the Gambia. When a "diplomatic" representative can beallowed to swear a threat like that, then I fear that we are still in theera of what I will call a "non-civilian mentality rule". IMO, this is not areligious conflict, but a conflict of interest where religion is used as thescapegoat.-Sal------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 16:46:59 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: rainfallMessage-ID: < TFSNGKVI@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableAnother addition by pana- El Nino, the weather phenomenon which has unleashed drought, and =20sometimes floods, in several parts of the world, is responsible for just =205 percent of droughts in Southern Africa this year, a Zimbabwe =20meteorological official said Tuesday=2EThe official, Marufu Zinyowera, told the country's news agency, Ziana, =20that there were other unidentified causes of drought in the subregion=2EZinyowera, the director of meteorological services, said regional =20scientists and researchers were investigating the other causes of =20drought=2EHe said the meteorological services of the 12-members of the Southern =20African Development Community were unclear as to what the major causes of =20==20drought might be=2ESouthern Africa is very large and the phenomenon has in the past affected =20==20other parts of the region and leaving out others, he said=2EDrought in 1991 and 1992 affected mostly southern Zimbabwe, south =20Mozambique and the northern Transval, in South Africa=2EEl Nino conditions builds up in the Pacific Ocean every three to four =20years=2E It has been blamed for the severe drought which caused an =20unprecedented famine in Ethiopia in 1984=2EExperts from the Sadc region are meeting in Kadoma, south of Harare, this =20==20week, to discuss the regional climate outlook related to El Nino and =20possible mechanisms to deal with its effects=2E**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 20:13:09 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)Message-ID: < 970911200847_1041049536@emout19.mail.aol.com But Habib,That is what Imam Fatti did. He taught the difference and these guys wentpacking and left in a huff.JabouIn a message dated 9/11/97 11:38:59 AM, you wrote:< Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < 970911202608_-1701632948@emout08.mail.aol.com Latir,l agree with Mr. Bojang that education etc is our responsibility to ourchildren. We have got to get rid of the "beggar mode" of always relying onothers to come in and take care of what we ourselves should.Must we refrainfrom adressing issues, religious or otherwise just so that we can continue tobenefit from other people's handouts? DO YOU REALLY BELIEVE THAT THOSEPEOPLE,S LIVES WERE IN DANGER? If that statement was made by Mr. Bojang, thenclearly, he was out of line , but l doubt very much that the masses in Gambiawere about to kill anyone.JabouIn a message dated 9/11/97 2:18:18 PM, you wrote:< gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Thu, 11 Sep 199712:16:21 -0700Received: from italy.it.earthlink.net (italy-c.it.earthlink.net[204.250.46.18])by mx2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTPid MAA25547 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 11 Sep 1997 12:16:20-0700Received: from earthlink.net (ip126.an3-new-york4.ny.pub-ip.psi.net[38.26.14.126])by italy.it.earthlink.net (8.8.7/8.8.5) with ESMTP id MAA18563for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 11 Sep 1997 12:16:17 -0700 (PDT)Message-Id: < 341843DC.8277DD18@earthlink.net Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 15:17:48 -0400Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitX-To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 22:32:11 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)Message-ID: < 970911223121_1853795976@emout17.mail.aol.com In a message dated 9/11/97 7:09:17 PM, you wrote:Numukunda,Please don't get me wrong.l am not condoning harassment or threats to anyonefor whatever reason. l am merely pointing out that it is incumbent upon theImam as well as any good muslim to address this, i.e to warn fellow muslimsabout being wary of innovators in our religion. l was not aware of threatsmade against anyone and clearly, it is not a muslim's duty to persecuteanyone due to their belief, that is left to our maker. As for building amosque at State House, l can see where that could open up a whole new can ofworms, given the religious make-up of our society.Jabou.On 9/11/97, you wrote:>JabouI believe there is something mysterious about this whole thing. Just theciticism by the state house Imam that the Ahmaddiyyas are nonmuslims willnot make them flee away. They must have receive some persecutions of somesort from the Gambia government even though the government will publiclydeny that allegation.>From the Islamic point of view, it is OK for the Imam to condemn them, butnot harass them which is most likely the case.Although I am a devout muslim, I don't think in the fist place it is rightfor a mosque to be built in the state house since the Gambia is a secularstate. Does this mean that if the next president comes from a differentreligious denomination than Islam he will built his own sanctuary?Please lets not confuse religious democracy and political democracy.Just an opinionNumukunda----------------------- Headers -------------------------------->From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Sep 10 23:53:00 1997Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.3])by mrin84.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id XAA08803;Wed, 10 Sep 1997 23:52:54 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid UAA18029; Wed, 10 Sep 1997 20:52:49 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid UAA38330 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Wed, 10 Sep 199720:52:33 -0700Received: from sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu (sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu[130.74.1.71])by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTPid UAA15812 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 10 Sep 1997 20:52:31-0700Received: from @sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu by sunset.backbone.olemiss.eduvia SMTP (950413.SGI.8.6.12/951211.SGI)for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > id WAA13641; Wed, 10 Sep 1997 22:52:28 -0500Message-Id: < 1.5.4.16.19970910185255.202f16d0@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Date: Wed, 10 Sep 1997 22:52:28 -0500Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: Gambia in the News (Digest)Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"X-Sender: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>------------------------------Date: Thu, 11 Sep 1997 23:39:36 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tripod Insider - Vol. 3, No. 37Message-ID: < 970911233742_-1902391732@emout10.mail.aol.com In a message dated 9/11/97 5:09:05 PM, you wrote:< From Maria Trimarchi, Assistant Editor for ScreenLife: I can't believeI'm in Williamstown... again. I grew up here and I feel like ahypocrite after all the long hours I spent dreaming about leaving thistown for the bright lights, big city. On the other hand, at least I nolonger live right by a smelting plant, like I did in Syracuse. AndI'll settle in -- I just need to find a place to hang my disco balland call home. Someplace, that is, other than in my ScreenLife:And from Glenn Stevens, User Support Specialist: Hi! I'm Tripod'slatest acquisition. User Support Specialist is just a fancy title thatmeans I take care of all the internal systems (hardware and software).Starting this job is like building a race car: Some things you keep,most you buy new and start over. Believe me, this is the busiest I'vebeen in a long time. Best thing is, I'm the only grandfather here (mykids are as old as most of the people here!).If you have any questions or comments, feel free to e-mail me. Mymailbox is always open.Tung T. PhamMembership Director______________________________________________________________________You have just finished reading the Tripod Insider, the weeklynewsletter on what's happening on and off the Tripod Web site. Pastissues of the Insider are available on the Web site at:--> L O S T P A S S W O R D SIf you do not remember your Tripod password, send e-mail to lost@tripod.com " with only your member name exactly as above in thesubject line. If you would like to update your member information, goto the help page:--> U N S U B S C R I B EYou may remove yourself from the mailing list by going to:Tripod, Inc.160 Water StreetWilliamstown, MA 01267>>------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 01:38:27 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < 3418D553.E4F2800@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> Latir,> l agree with Mr. Bojang that education etc is our responsibility to> our children. We have got to get rid of the "beggar mode" of always> relying on others to come in and take care of what we ourselves> should.Must we refrain from adressing issues, religious or otherwise> just so that we can continue to benefit from other people's handouts?> DO YOU REALLY BELIEVE THAT THOSE PEOPLE[']S LIVES WERE IN DANGER? If> that statement was made by Mr. Bojang, then clearly, he was out of> line , but l doubt very much that the masses in Gambia were about to> kill anyone.I too don't believe that anyone was going to be killed but all the samea hostile environment against the Ahmadiyya sect seemed to exist and ifI were one of them I would probably react in a similar manner, perhapsnot as abruptly.I'm curious though, what do you think was the real reason for theirdeparture?On another note, I would also agree with you that we need to do awaywith that "beggar mode". In the case of the Ahmadiyya's, I don't thinkthe whole country should pay complete obedience to them by notcriticising only to keep them around. People should be free to expresstheir views but I think there is a problem, however, when the Imam ofthe State House mosque leads the way in such a vigorous manner. Afterall, in his audience sits the head of state and the non response fromthe government almost indicates an air of condoning that preaching. Ifmy memory serves me correctly, his friday sermons are aired on nationalTV. This is what scares me and also, in my opinion, probably themembers of the sect who eventually left, especially after receiving thecold shoulder from the secretary of state for religious affairs whoincidently holds the portfolio of interior, an odd combination.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 12:10:10 +0200From: "Kaira Isatou Boubacar" < kaiisa@hs.nki.no To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re-Gambia in the News(a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < 34191502.DA2@hs.nki.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI don't normally engage in religious discussions because I think theyare very sensitive issues but I've been following this discussion withkeen interest and can't help but add a few things.I've always been proud of Gambia being tolerant when it comes toreligion but what I'm reading here scares me. I've lived in Nigeria forsometimes and I've seen the consequences of religious intolerance. And Iremember saying "thank God we don't have such back home". I used to evenboast to my Nigerian friends how peacefully we're living with other 'nonbelievers' as they used to say. Who are we to condemn what othersbelieve in?I don't know exactly know what happened to make them pack so abruptlybut come to think about it these people have been there for such a longtime, some of there kids are born there and some of these kids evenspeak our languages. So something real serious must have prompted themto just leave like that.I belive that the Gambia is a secular country, where everyone has theright to preach what they belive in and practice it. And that everyGambian has the right to choose what religion they want without feelingharrased or threatened. How many of us have gone through that school anddoes that make us less muslims or otherwise. I went to St Joseph's andI've had Bibleknowledge but that doesn't make me convert. Infact Iapreciated reading the the bible because it made me more toleranttowards other people's religion.People have the right to criticise but I don't think we've got theright to say who is wrong or right or who is bad or good. I think that'sfor God(for those who believe in God) to decide. As Latir said whatabout the born agains? Today is the Ahmadiyyans, who'll be next?Isatou.------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 08:04:21 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD11@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainI would like to find out what the Saudi connection to this whole fiascois. The Ahmaddis ran a business in the Gambia which though benifittedthem also benifitted many Gambians - their schools and hospitals, etc.What kind of monetary returns they realized from their investments Idon't know but they hoped for believers in their what they werepreaching. When we talk about the education of our children being ourresponsibility, the Ahmaddis were paid to educate the children it wasnot free. Who knows how Muslim High School came about - when was Yaya'strip to Saudi - The politics of money is at work here - - the Ahmaddisleave, the Saudi's come in, plain and simple -> Bojang who told him "If I was the Gambian president (junta leader> Yahya> Jammeh[)], I would have you all put to death because you are> infidels."> >>If Bojang said what is being repeated, what does he think of christianpopulation, the different denominations within christian, some of theMourids who say they don't need prayers and most of what is called forin the Quran because Mam Bamba will take them to heaven?> Doesn't this sound like a propanganda by the Government to take over> the> business sector of the Ahmadiyya sect.Propaganda and much more is at work here.> By causing the Ahamdiyyans to flee, the govenment stands to gain their> schools and hospitals and the many businesses they run. It may not be> much to the Ahmadiyyans but the Gambians will have a lot to lose (and> the> goverment a lot to gain) including the best hospitals and schools in> the> country, not to mention the numerous local projects they do for the> local> communities.---- let us find the puppeteerYa SoffieIt feels good to be back in the fold.------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 10:30:22 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < 970912102918_1356582683@emout06.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-09-12 08:12:45 EDT, you write:<>Ya Soffie,I am glad someone can hit the nail on the head. All this talk about religionand Islam is smoke in the clouds.-Sal------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 10:38:35 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < 970912103652_-1967408966@emout01.mail.aol.com Latir,Someone on the list speculated that the gov't perhaps has a hidden agenda totake over the Ahmadiyya's businesses etc. Personally, l doubt that very much,especially since those assets are not really that great as far as l can see.l think that they left because being foreigners in a foreign land, theybecame scared since the criticism was coming from someone close to our headof state in their view, although l think that does not mean that the Imam wassent on any hidden mission by Yaya Jammeh. l think that if the criticism andeven threats came fromsomeone else that they viewed as just a man on the street, they probablywould not have left so abruptly. Just my common sense view of the situation.JabouLatir wrote:I too don't believe that anyone was going to be killed but all the samea hostile environment against the Ahmadiyya sect seemed to exist and ifI were one of them I would probably react in a similar manner, perhapsnot as abruptly.I'm curious though, what do you think was the real reason for theirdeparture?On another note, I would also agree with you that we need to do awaywith that "beggar mode". In the case of the Ahmadiyya's, I don't thinkthe whole country should pay complete obedience to them by notcriticising only to keep them around. People should be free to expresstheir views but I think there is a problem, however, when the Imam ofthe State House mosque leads the way in such a vigorous manner. Afterall, in his audience sits the head of state and the non response fromthe government almost indicates an air of condoning that preaching. Ifmy memory serves me correctly, his friday sermons are aired on nationalTV. This is what scares me and also, in my opinion, probably themembers of the sect who eventually left, especially after receiving thecold shoulder from the secretary of state for religious affairs whoincidently holds the portfolio of interior, an odd combination.Peace.Latir Gheran----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Received: from mrin83.mail.aol.com (mrin83.mail.aol.com [152.163.116.121])by air16.mail.aol.com (V32) with SMTP; Fri, 12 Sep 1997 04:19:32 2000Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.3])by mrin83.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id BAA17707;Fri, 12 Sep 1997 01:38:24 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid WAA18958; Thu, 11 Sep 1997 22:38:20 -0700Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu [140.142.13.230])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid WAA16544 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Thu, 11 Sep 199722:37:10 -0700Received: from italy.it.earthlink.net (italy-c.it.earthlink.net[204.250.46.18])by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTPid WAA23494 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 11 Sep 1997 22:37:08-0700Received: from earthlink.net (ip33.an1-new-york4.ny.pub-ip.psi.net[38.26.12.33])by italy.it.earthlink.net (8.8.7/8.8.5) with ESMTP id WAA28094for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 11 Sep 1997 22:37:05 -0700 (PDT)Message-Id: < 3418D553.E4F2800@earthlink.net Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 01:38:27 -0400Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)References: < 970911202608_-1701632948@emout08.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 11:34:20 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: Salifuj@aol.com, Subject: RE: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digestMessage-ID: < TFSJDRVI@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableI think the real picture is coming up=2ELet us all remember that the Saudis are also from the Wahabi sect that is =20==20usually very strict with women ( their own traditions NOT Islam -note =20well=2E) They also preach a very strict version of Islam and are very =20intolerant especially to other Islamic sects especially Iran's Shia due =20to their acceptance of the succession of Imam Ali first not Imam Abu =20Bakar=2E Just a point of notation=2ELet us be careful to separate Church from State=2EI must admit here that both Muslims and Christians do not appreciate the =20Ahmadiyya's story or version on the final days of our common prophet =20Jesus Christ (peace be upon him)=2E According to their ( the Ahmadiyyah )=20==20sources it is believed by their promised messiah Gullam Ahmad that Christ =20==20(peace be upon him) escaped death and went to India where he lived to be =20over 100 years old and had two wives and three or four children contrary =20to the belief of both mainstream Islam and Christianity alike=2EThis is one of the reasons why they have had problems with both the =20Church and Islam=2EBUT AGAIN we do not have any right to insult or threaten them because =20they have the right to follow what the founder of their mission told =20them=2E Secondly I respect their peaceful means of helping humanity in the=20==20medical and educational fields=2E Many of us went to their school and =20hospitals so please let us be grateful for that=2E TOLERANCE, tolerance =20,tolerancepeaceHabibPs By the way as Isatou said earlier I avoid religious/sensitive issues =20so I will not touch on this topic any more-----Original Message-----From: Salifuj@aol=2EcomSent: Friday, September 12, 1997 10:30 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--In a message dated 97-09-12 08:12:45 EDT, you write:<>Ya Soffie,I am glad someone can hit the nail on the head=2E All this talk about =20religionand Islam is smoke in the clouds=2E-Sal**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 17:44:59 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: <19970912154542.AAA50132@LOCALNAME>Baboucarr Manneh and Lamin Ceesay have been added to the list.We welcome them to Gambia-l and look forward to their contributions.Baboucarr and Lamin, please send a brief introduction of yourselvesto: gambia-l@u.washington.edu I would like to remind all new members who have not yet sent theirintroductions to do so.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 13:00:15 -0300 (ADT)From: "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.970912125500.119848E-100000@is2.dal.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII> Latir,> Someone on the list speculated that the gov't perhaps has a hidden agenda to> take over the Ahmadiyya's businesses etc. Personally, l doubt that very much,> especially since those assets are not really that great as far as l can see.> l think that they left because being foreigners in a foreign land, they> became scared since the criticism was coming from someone close to our head> of state in their view,I think that perhaps to them, it may have been viewed as a veiledthreat, reminiscent of the Idi Amin incident in Uganda, only screened in areligious veil, but this does not deter from the gravity of the situation,because regardless of the cause, it may allow others to think that theycan use this to get rid of other groups that they are unwilling to accept.Religious tension is the last thing we need at home.....Nkoyo.------------------------------Date: 12 Sep 1997 16:48:07 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Disturbing trends in the WTOMessage-ID: < 967114718.526220730@inform-bbs.dk /* Written 8:02 PM Sep 10, 1997 by twn@igc.org in twn.features *//* ---------- "Disturbing trends in the WTO" ---------- */DISTURBING TRENDS IN THE W.T.O.While the World Trade Organisation has brought no apparent benefitsto developing countries, some disturbing trends which are adverseto the South are emerging in the organisation, which merit seriousand immediate attention. The writer gives some examples below.By Bhagirath Lal DasThird World Network FeaturesGeneva: The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has beenfunctioning for two years and a half, but the benefits todeveloping countries, which many optimists projected in thebeginning, are not yet visible. On the other hand, some disturbingtrends are emerging which merit serious and immediate attention.Some of these trends are enumerated below.Disinvoking Article XVIIIB: Even before the new WTO agreementsbecame operational, there was pressure on developing countries todisinvoke Article XVIIIB of the General Agreement on Tariffs andTrade (GATT); which meant that they should give up their right totake import-control measures for balance of payment (BOP) reasons.It should be recalled that this provision is located in thecontractual part of GATT, and not in Part IV which containsbest-endeavour provisions for differential and more favourabletreatment of developing countries. To pressurise developingcountries to give up this contractual right is highly iniquitous.And yet they have been pressurised; and many of them have succumbedto the pressure. One would certainly accept that effective scrutinyof the BOP measures in the appropriate forum in the WTO is verymuch in order; but it is extremely unfair to ask a developingcountry to announce that it will not exercise this right.Denial of developing country status: Developing countrieswishing to join the WTO have, in several cases, been denied thebenefits of developing country status at the time of their accedingto the WTO. For example, Equador was denied this status. By nostretch of imagination can this country be considered as anythingbut a developing country. And yet at the time of accession, it waspressurised to give up its claim to be treated as a developingcountry.Later, when Ecuador did not have a proper domestic law onintellectual property rights within one year (which is anobligation on developed countries), it was threatened with tradeactions by a major developed country. It has been noticed thatseveral developing countries have been put under such pressuresrecently during their negotiations for entry into the WTO.Threats of unilateral action: Developing countries hadexpected that threats of unilateral actions by developed countrieswould vanish with the new agreements of the WTO in operation. Infact during 1994 when they were seriously examining whether toapprove these new agreements, the supporters of the agreements wereciting the protection against unilateral actions as an importantbenefit to the developing countries flowing out of the newagreements. But subsequent events belied these hopes andassurances. Threats of unilateral actions have continuedpersistently. It has put the credibility of the multilateralumbrella in grave doubt.Shattered hopes of liberalisation in textiles: The manner ofimplementation by developed countries of their obligations ofprogressive liberalisation in the textiles sector puts a seriousquestion mark on their intentions in this sector. In fact, severaldeveloping countries had considered the provision of progressiveliberalisation in this sector to be a major positive factor whileformulating their position on the Uruguay Round results in 1994.They are now gravely disappointed.In actual practice, the developed countries did not cover anyrestricted textile item (except a solitary item by Canada) in thefirst phase of liberalisation which was to take place on 1 January1995. They liberalised only such items which had never been underrestraint in the Multi-Fibre Arrangement (MFA).Now the same disappointing practice is going to be repeated inthe second stage of liberalisation which will take place on 1January 1998. The developed countries have announced the list ofitems to be liberalised in this phase, and it appears that for theUS, EU and Canada, the liberalisation will respectively account foronly 1.30, 3.15 and 0.70% of the volume of the import of restricteditems.Persistent failure of the major developed countries to displayadequate political will to liberalise their textiles imports givescause for grave concern as to whether they will really abide bytheir commitment to restore this sector into the folds of normalGATT rules in the beginning of 2005.Attempts at new restraints in textiles: Immediately after thenew agreements came into force, the US imposed a large number ofnew import-restraint measures against the textiles of somedeveloping countries. The enabling provisions of the transitionalsafeguards in the agreement on textiles and clothing wereenthusiastically applied, totally ignoring the cautionary provisionthat such steps should be only sparingly taken. Of course, some ofthese measures have been removed, following the findings of panelsthat these were not legal; but the developing countries facing therestrictions had to undergo tremendous hardship and uncertaintybecause of these improper measures of a major developed country.Anti-dumping action in textiles sector: Another major tradingpartner, the EU, has been liberally resorting to anti-dumpingactions against the textile imports from some developing countries.With slight changes in the descriptions, they have sometimes beeninitiating repeated actions against almost the same products. Thisresults in harassment of the exporters of developing countries.Besides, it generates uncertainty in the minds of the importers andthey start switching to different sources of supply. It is clearthat the onset of the so-called rule-based system in the WTO hasnot hindered the major developed countries from using anti-dumpingmeasures as an instrument of protectionism.The aggressive transitional safeguard actions and anti-dumpingactions of these major developed countries indicate that thesecountries have not yet got reconciled to the prospect of thetextiles sector finally being covered by the normal GATTdisciplines in 2005.Unbalanced priorities in the services sectors: When theresults of the Uruguay Round were being finalised in Marrakesh,decisions on pursuing some services sectors were taken by theministers. Three sectors need particular mention, viz financialservices, telecommunications and movement of labour. The first twoare of deep interest to the developed countries and the third is ofspecial interest to developing countries.In the process of the follow-up in the WTO, the movement oflabour has been handled very superficially and the negotiationshave been concluded with insignificant results, whereas afast-track approach was adopted to get deep commitments onliberalisation in the other two sectors. There are nowcomprehensive agreements in financial services andtelecommunications, whereas the liberalisation of the movement oflabour has been left practically unattended.Ignoring research and development subsidy review: Subsidies tofirms for research and development have been classified asnon-actionable subsidy in the WTO agreement on subsidies. Normallysuch subsidies are common in developed countries enabling theirfirms to improve their competitiveness in the international market.The WTO agreement on subsidy required a review of this provision bythe end of June 1996. No review was done. It was decided that areview would take place at a future date if members wish to do so.Thus this review will not come up automatically even in future.The reason given for a quiet burial to this review is thatthere is a lack of experience on this subject and no notificationhas been submitted. There was actually a need for an in- depthstudy as to whether such subsidies should continue to be immunefrom counter-action. After all, the consideration of the subjectsof services or intellectual property rights was not given up eventhough there was practically no prior experience of these subjectsin the GATT. Concerted efforts were made to collect information andconduct analytical studies on these subjects.Like the consideration of the movement of labour, this isanother subject which would not have been favoured by developedcountries for a detailed scrutiny; and it has consequently been putin the cold storage.These are only some examples to illustrate the generaldirection which the WTO is taking. The developing countries areover-stretched in the WTO with their limited resources. A number ofmeetings are going on simultaneously. It is difficult for thedelegations even to remain present in most of these meetings;effective participation and guiding the course of the meetings isa near impossibility.These countries are further handicapped as they do not haveadequate technical resources either in their missions in Geneva orin their capitals. The issues are diverse and extremelycomplicated. It is difficult for them to be prepared adequately tosafeguard their interests and to take initiatives from their side.The major developed countries, on the other hand, haveabundant resources at their disposal and their objectives are alsovery clear. They want to use the framework of the WTO to expandthe space for their manufacturers, traders, service providers,investors and high technology monopolies.If the developing countries ignore this oncomingwell-organised and massive thrust, they will be exposing themselvesto the risk of being total losers in this one-sided game. Theyshould gear themselves up, individually and in groups, and reversethe adverse trends that are being set. - Third World NetworkFeatures-ends-About the writer: Bhagirath Lal Das is a former Director ofInternational Trade Programmes in the United Nations Conference onTrade and Development (UNCTAD). Earlier he was India's Ambassadorand Permanent Representative to GATT.When reproducing this feature, please credit Third World NetworkFeatures and (if applicable) the cooperating magazine or agencyinvolved in the article, and give the byline. Please send uscuttings.For more information, please contact:Third World Network228, Macalister Road, 10400 Penang, Malaysia.Email: twn@igc.apc.org; Tel: (+604)2293511,2293612 & 2293713;Fax: (+604)2298106 & 2264505------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 19:07:56 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19970912170840.AAA50074@LOCALNAME>Momodou Musa Ceesay has been added to the list.Welcome to Gambia-l Mr. Ceesay we look forward to yourcontributions.Please send a brief introduction of yourself to:RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 12:09:31 -0500From: Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19970911094923.14f76c3c@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 10:38 AM 9/12/97 -0400, you wrote:>Latir,>Someone on the list speculated that the gov't perhaps has a hidden agenda to>take over the Ahmadiyya's businesses etc. Personally, l doubt that very much,>especially since those assets are not really that great as far as l can see.>l think that they left because being foreigners in a foreign land, they>became scared since the criticism was coming from someone close to our head>of state in their view, although l think that does not mean that the Imam was>sent on any hidden mission by Yaya Jammeh. l think that if the criticism and>even threats came from>someone else that they viewed as just a man on the street, they probably>would not have left so abruptly. Just my common sense view of the situation.>Jabou>Latir wrote:>I'm curious though, what do you think was the real reason for their>departure?>On another note, I would also agree with you that we need to do away>with that "beggar mode". In the case of the Ahmadiyya's, I don't think>the whole country should pay complete obedience to them by not>criticising only to keep them around.Hey Guys,I hope this situation is not analogous to the scandal that the Libyanpresident Muhammah Ghadafi had offered president Jawara a reward if hedemolished the Banjul Breweries. Someomnme did mention something about apossible Saudi influence on the incident.Anyway I don't understand what Jabou and Latir mean by "we need to do awaywith that "beggar mode"." Considering the number of high schools that arerun by the Gambia Goveernment, I think we should be very grateful to thesemissionaries. Correct me if I am wrong, but out of all the high schools thatI know, the government use to fund only Gambia High, Armitage, and partiallyMuslim high scools. The rest which includes The two Saint Augustine's, SaintJoseph's, Nustrat, saint peter's, Nasir (Basse),I belive one in Mansakonkofunded by the Ahmadiyya's etc....Does anyone know what is going to happen to their high schools? If theycease funding, I don't think the government will be able to maintain them.This can cause some chaos in our country. The government has enough troublein maintaing those high schools moreover adding some more to their budget.Any comments?Numukunda------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 13:12:12 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:What was the reason given for creating a state mosque and stateImam in the first place?Is Gambia being transformed into a theocratic state before ourvery eyes?Why do we keep saying that religion is a sensitive issue anddecline to talk about it? Surely we can have an open and frankdiscussion on matters pertaining to it and notbe huffing mad simplybecause one has a completely different position to another's.Religious tolerance will not come about if there is no free andopen discussion on the subject. Nothing bad will happen if atthe end of a lengthy discussion on the subject we still findourselves on opposite sides of the fence. The good thing aboutit will be that we would have begun the process of toleratingeach other with respect and dignity. It sure beats the sparringmatches that sometimes go on between say, a local mosque'sloudspeaker and a local church's loudspeaker. Both extortingthe people that there way is the better way. The only way!LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 12:14:40 -0500From: Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19970911095430.14f77f48@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 10:38 AM 9/12/97 -0400, you wrote:>Latir,>Someone on the list speculated that the gov't perhaps has a hidden agenda to>take over the Ahmadiyya's businesses etc. Personally, l doubt that very much,>especially since those assets are not really that great as far as l can see.>l think that they left because being foreigners in a foreign land, they>became scared since the criticism was coming from someone close to our head>of state in their view, although l think that does not mean that the Imam was>sent on any hidden mission by Yaya Jammeh. l think that if the criticism and>even threats came from>someone else that they viewed as just a man on the street, they probably>would not have left so abruptly. Just my common sense view of the situation.>Jabou>Latir wrote:>I'm curious though, what do you think was the real reason for their>departure?>On another note, I would also agree with you that we need to do away>with that "beggar mode". In the case of the Ahmadiyya's, I don't think>the whole country should pay complete obedience to them by not>criticising only to keep them around.Sorry first one was incompleteHey Guys,I hope this situation is not analogous to the scandal that the Libyanpresident Muhammah Ghadafi had offered president Jawara a reward if hedemolished the Banjul Breweries. Someomnme did mention something about apossible Saudi influence on the incident.Anyway I don't understand what Jabou and Latir mean by "we need to do awaywith that "beggar mode"." Considering the number of high schools that arerun by the Gambia Goveernment, I think we should be very grateful to thesemissionaries. Correct me if I am wrong, but out of all the high schools thatI know, the government use to fund only Gambia High, Armitage, and partiallyMuslim high scools. The rest which includes The two Saint Augustine's, SaintJoseph's, Nustrat, saint peter's, Nasir (Basse),I belive one in Mansakonkofunded by the Ahmadiyya's etc....are funded privately.Does anyone know what is going to happen to their high schools? If theycease funding, I don't think the government will be able to maintain them.This can cause some chaos in our country. The government has enough troublein maintaing those high schools moreover adding some more to their budget.Any comments?Numukunda------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 15:11:35 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)Message-ID: < 341993E7.3D8BA441@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSummit opens in Banjul**********************Reuters reported that a two-day summit of the Permanent Inter-stateCommittee for Drought Control in the Sahel opened in Banjul yesterday.A summary of the preparatory meetings, that included the region'sexternal donors, concluded that "They are convinced that little bylittle, the bulk of financial support for Sahelian development will beprovided by local savings, increased export earnings andregional/international private investment". The summary also statedthat there was a realisation that the level of local savings in theMember states of the Drought Control group, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde,Chad, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Senegal, aretoo low to "to finance investments needed for development", according toReuters.FAO indicates improved conditions in the western part of the Sahel******************************************************************The Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) "Sahel Weather And CropSituation Report No 4", dated September 11, indicates that while "rainsdecreased to well below normal over most parts of Senegal, The Gambiaand Mauritania from the second decade of July up to mid-August,severely affecting early planted crops...Precipitation resumed in lateAugust/early September with abundant and widespread rains over theentire region."The report goes on to say that the FAO fielded assessment mission tothe drought affected areas of Senegal, The Gambia and Mauritania where"Reduced rains in July in the west of the Sahel have severely affectedcrop development and will diminish yield potential."According to the report, due the the abundant rains that followed inlate August and early September, there was a "replenishment of soilmoisture reserves, regeneration of pastures and filling of waterreservoirs, thus improving prospects for crops that had not failed."(Source: FAO Report Distributed via Africa News Online)"Clinton Accepts Credentials Of New Gambian Envoy"**************************************************Here are the texts of the remarks on the occasion of the presentation ofletters of credence from the Gambian Ambassador to the United States,Crispin Grey-Johnson, to President Clinton "as prepared for delivery,in the Oval Office on September 8."GREY-JOHNSON TEXT:It is a great honor for me to present to you today, the letters ofcredence accrediting me as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiaryof the Republic of The Gambia to the United States of America. I seizealso this opportunity to transmit to you the letters of recall of mypredecessor.Mr. President,On this special occasion, I bring you fraternal greetings and bestwishes from His Excellency Col. (Rtd.) Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh, presidentof the Republic of The Gambia.The great American traditions of freedom and justice which haveformed the pillars of democracy in the United States of America andthe bedrock of your prosperity, have, over the decades, inspirednations both great and small, and have now unfolded, universally, asthe sine qua non of political stability and social and economicdevelopment.The Gambian people, who are no less inspired by these yourtraditions, have just ushered in a Second Republic whose guidingprinciples are the same ideals of freedom, justice and democracy. Underthe leadership of His Excellency President Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh,Gambians are determined to create all the necessary conditions forrapid and steady progress towards their political, social and economicdevelopment -- conditions that were deprived them during centuries ofcolonial bondage, and the ensuing decades of benign, post-independenceneglect.It is certain that the cordial relations that exist between our twocountries will stand us, Gambians, in good stead so that we may benefitfrom America's support and encouragement in our efforts towardsprogress and prosperity in an atmosphere of continued peace.Mr. President,Although it is not so apparent, a bridge does exist between TheGambia and the United States of America. It was built a long time agowhen millions of Africans were shipped across the Atlantic from theshores of The Gambia. Alex Haley's "ROOTS" reminded the whole world ofThe Gambia's role as an exit point for many of those who were to becomethe ancestors of today's African-Americans.It is our fervent hope that the principles of democracy,brotherliness and mutual respect which govern relations between TheGambia and the United States of America, will define the uses to whichthat old, old bridge will now be put. In my capacity as ambassador, Ishall endeavor to ensure that Americans and Gambians use that bridge tobuild up each other, politically, socially, economically andculturally.I am confident that I can count, sir, on your personal support andthat of your entire administration in the pursuit of this objective.I thank you.CLINTON TEXT:Mr. Ambassador:I accept with pleasure the Letter of Credence accrediting you asAmbassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of TheGambia to the United States and acknowledge the Letter of Recall ofyour predecessor. I hope that your arrival will mark the furtherstrengthening of the ties which exist between our two countries.The United States applauds The Gambia's transition to an electedcivilian government. We support the continuing progress in thedevelopment of your democratic institutions and your growing commitmentto the protection of human rights of all Gambians. Both areas are thepillars of our friendship and cooperation.We look forward to the day when all individuals and politicalparties participate freely in the political processes of The Gambia. Ihope that all participants in the democratic process will have equalaccess to the media. I encourage your government to invite interestedhuman rights groups to visit your country to ensure that the civilrights of all persons, even those accused or convicted of crimes, areprotected according to the rule of law.We trust that your government will continue to meet, positively andswiftly, its peoples' democratic aspirations so that attention may bedevoted to The Gambia's economic development.As you begin your mission here, I wish you every success. I lookforward to working with you and your government on matters of mutualinterest and concern.(Source: Release Distributed via Africa News Online)Resumption of commercial transport through Senegambian borderIn a Reuters new piece titled "Gambia, Senegal end road transportwrangle" and dated 12 September, 1997, it is reported that on MondaySeptember 12, 1997 an accord signed between Senagal and The Gambia willallow for commercial transport between the two countries after beingsuspended following the break-up of the Senegambian Confederation in1989.According to Reuters, "The director of planning at the Gambiancommunications ministry, Adama Deen, told reporters the two countrieshad agreed quotas of Inter-State Transport Permits between them."Accord allows for Senegal and Gambia to be issued permits for 150 and100 vehicles respectively with concessions for these numbers to beincreased later.The Reuters report also states that Alieu Gai, representing the GambiaPublic Transport Corporation (GPTC), has said GPTC will resume busservice to Dakar shortly after the accord comes in force on Monday.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 15:37:03 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIJudging from President Clinton's response to our Ambassador'spresentation of his letters of credence, the strengthening ofdemocdractic institutions and human rights are the two conditionsthe Gambian govt will have to satisfy for President Jammeh tobe invited for dinner at the White House.LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:07:18 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < 3419A0F6.90AB9BF1@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitNumukunda Darboe wrote:> Anyway I don't understand what Jabou and Latir mean by "we need to do> away with that "beggar mode"." Considering the number of high schools> that are run by the Gambia Goveernment, I think we should be very> grateful to these missionaries. Correct me if I am wrong, but out of> all the high schools that I know, the government use to fund only> Gambia High, Armitage, and partially Muslim high scools. The rest> which includes The two Saint Augustine's, Saint Joseph's, Nustrat,> saint peter's, Nasir (Basse),I belive one in Mansakonko funded by the> Ahmadiyya's etc....are funded privately.By "beggar mode" I, and I believe Jabou, was referring to the policy ofconstantly looking for help instead of trying to do what we can on ourown. In the case of Ahmadiyyas, this would mean not going out of ourway to appease them just so that they can continue their programmes. Ofcourse I agree that any assistance offered to us as Gambians should bewell appreciated and this is why, based on the information we haveobtained thus far, I am somewhat opposed to the manner with which theAhmadiyya's were treated as of late by both the government and those inour county who opposed them.> Does anyone know what is going to happen to their high schools? If> they cease funding, I don't think the government will be able to> maintain them.> This can cause some chaos in our country. The government has enough> trouble in maintaing those high schools moreover adding some more to> their budget.Reuters reported that only the hospitals closed after the departure ofmembers of the sect. Hopefully the schools will remain open. I alsodoubt the government has the capacity to run the schools given ourpresent economic situation. Perhaps the country would be best served bythe government, not the Imams or Islamic organisations, making genuinediplomatic gestures to the members of the sect to return with some sortof guarantee or assurance that their religious freedom and security willprotected to the fullest extent of the laws of our land.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:21:35 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < 3419A44F.1C44C08D@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLatjor Ndow wrote:> Why do we keep saying that religion is a sensitive issue and> decline to talk about it? Surely we can have an open and frank> discussion on matters pertaining to it and not> be huffing mad simply because one has a completely different position> to another's.> Religious tolerance will not come about if there is no free and> open discussion on the subject. Nothing bad will happen if at> the end of a lengthy discussion on the subject we still find> ourselves on opposite sides of the fence. The good thing about> it will be that we would have begun the process of tolerating> each other with respect and dignity. It sure beats the sparring> matches that sometimes go on between say, a local mosque's> loudspeaker and a local church's loudspeaker. Both extorting> the people that there way is the better way. The only way!I agree completely with what Latjor is saying here. Honest and frankdiscussion on religious matters should be encouraged for the purposethat is gained by discussions of any type.As long as there is some respect for those involved, that is discussionon a mature level, I am sure we would all appreciate the views andinsight that can be offered. Thus, we should be able to this withoutfear of offence, regardless of the sensitivity of the issue. Thisshould also be the case on matters related to politics, culture (ethnicor tribal), society and others.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:36:19 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < 3419A7C3.2323ED01@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLatjor Ndow wrote:> What was the reason given for creating a state mosque and state> Imam in the first place?> Is Gambia being transformed into a theocratic state before our> very eyes?This is a very important question although I do not believe that whatexists is officially "a state mosque and state Imam".A mosque was built on the grounds of State House in Banjul and as withmost mosques, there is an Imam. With what funds and why the mosque wasbuilt is, again, an important question that deserves an answer.Rumour has it that the mosque was built to give the soldiers and othersworking in State House a decent place to pray as opposed to the smallerstructure that existed during Jawara's tenure. While I was in Banjullast year, I did notice that activities at the mosque did have wideexposure on the Gambia TV, most likely due to the fact that it islocated on State House grounds and that the Head of State is usually inattendance. This is what gives it the image of being state; that is astate mosque with a state Imam.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 17:02:07 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)Message-ID: < 3419ADCF.1B8F9CA@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLatjor Ndow wrote:> Judging from President Clinton's response to our Ambassador's> presentation of his letters of credence, the strengthening of> democdractic institutions and human rights are the two conditions> the Gambian govt will have to satisfy for President Jammeh to> be invited for dinner at the White House.I agree! It seems as though the following line alone says it all:"We trust that your government will continue to meet, positively andswiftly, its peoples' democratic aspirations so that attention may bedevoted to The Gambia's economic development."strengthening of democratic institutions + human rights = aidIs this fair? What do you think?Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 17:49:08 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 12 digest)Message-ID: < 970912174543_841999322@emout13.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-09-12 17:01:55 EDT, you write:< Judging from President Clinton's response to our Ambassador's> presentation of his letters of credence, the strengthening of> democdractic institutions and human rights are the two conditions> the Gambian govt will have to satisfy for President Jammeh to> be invited for dinner at the White House.I agree! It seems as though the following line alone says it all:"We trust that your government will continue to meet, positively andswiftly, its peoples' democratic aspirations so that attention may bedevoted to The Gambia's economic development."strengthening of democratic institutions + human rights = aidIs this fair? What do you think?>>Whether this is fair or not, I do not think there is much choice here. Themessage is very much American and as loud and clear as it could:UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER to our terms is the only way to be friends. They didit to Japan. What do they care about a tiny African country like the Gambia?-Sal------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 19:30:04 -0400 (EDT)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: Secretary of state for Religious AffairsMessage-ID: < 970912192637_-1600005206@emout08.mail.aol.com I was not aware that Gambia had such a department. Religion should not belegislated rather it should be left to individuals to choose what religion tofollow. When I was growing up in Banjul, we did not have a department forreligious affairs but people worshipped without treats from anybody. No onegroup of people leaves abruptly like that without reason. If it turns outthat Mr Bojang did made treats to the "ahmadyyas" I believe+think acondemnation is in order.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 21:58:17 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < 970912215353_-2069570075@emout04.mail.aol.com Numukunda,That is precisely the point. When are we going to take responsibiltyinstead of just throwing our hands up in the air and lamenting about "themissionaries leaving" Now that the Ahmadiyyas are gone, perhaps we will pullour selves up by our boot straps and do something for a change.Jabou>Latir wrote:>I'm curious though, what do you think was the real reason for their>departure?>On another note, I would also agree with you that we need to do away>with that "beggar mode". In the case of the Ahmadiyya's, I don't think>the whole country should pay complete obedience to them by not>criticising only to keep them around.Hey Guys,I hope this situation is not analogous to the scandal that the Libyanpresident Muhammah Ghadafi had offered president Jawara a reward if hedemolished the Banjul Breweries. Someomnme did mention something about apossible Saudi influence on the incident.Anyway I don't understand what Jabou and Latir mean by "we need to do awaywith that "beggar mode"." Considering the number of high schools that arerun by the Gambia Goveernment, I think we should be very grateful to thesemissionaries. Correct me if I am wrong, but out of all the high schools thatI know, the government use to fund only Gambia High, Armitage, and partiallyMuslim high scools. The rest which includes The two Saint Augustine's, SaintJoseph's, Nustrat, saint peter's, Nasir (Basse),I belive one in Mansakonkofunded by the Ahmadiyya's etc....Does anyone know what is going to happen to their high schools? If theycease funding, I don't think the government will be able to maintain them.This can cause some chaos in our country. The government has enough troublein maintaing those high schools moreover adding some more to their budget.Any comments?Numukunda----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Received: from mrin79.mail.aol.com (mrin79.mail.aol.com [152.163.116.117])by air16.mail.aol.com (V32) with SMTP; Fri, 12 Sep 1997 13:55:29 -0400Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.3])by mrin79.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id NAA11872;Fri, 12 Sep 1997 13:54:59 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid KAA02712; Fri, 12 Sep 1997 10:09:55 -0700Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu [140.142.13.230])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid KAB40732 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Fri, 12 Sep 199710:09:35 -0700Received: from sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu (sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu[130.74.1.71])by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTPid KAA02409 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 12 Sep 1997 10:09:31-0700Received: from @sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu by sunset.backbone.olemiss.eduvia SMTP (950413.SGI.8.6.12/951211.SGI)for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > id MAA22024; Fri, 12 Sep 1997 12:09:31 -0500Message-Id: < 1.5.4.16.19970911094923.14f76c3c@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 12:09:31 -0500Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: Numukunda Darboe < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"X-Sender: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 22:27:17 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < 970912222550_-901933711@emout19.mail.aol.com While l was in Gambia this summer, l heard discussions to the effect thatYaya Jammeh was encouraging muslims to build mosques at or close to theirwork places so that they can pray the five daily prayers. E.g, one of thefaculty members at GTTI, who is a long time friend, told me that they nowhad a very nice mosque on the grounds. Some of the students had prepared arather modest place to pray in and eventually got funding to build thepresent one.l forget where she said the money came from. l don't see anythingwrong with this encouragement. It certainly does not diminish from any othersect's religious freedom. Yaya being a muslim, has the right to build amosque close to his residence to pray in. He is certainly not the only muslimat the State House, and others on site can and do join him to pray incongregation as our religion dictates. Any other leader that comes along willmost definitely have muslims around him or her at the State House who cancontinue to use the mosque. Let us not, in our zealouness to defend religioustolerance, forget that we as muslims are supposed to stop whatever we aredoing and pray at the prescribed times and there are many muslims at theState House. The Christians only go to church on Sundays, but l'm sure if anyfuture president who happens to be a Christian built a chapel on the grounds,it would not be the end of the World.They can merely go to the chapel and themuslims can use the mosque to fulfill their daily prayer obligations. This lthink, will truely demonstrate religious tolerance.Jabou.Jabou.In a message dated 9/12/97 3:36:08 PM, you wrote:< What was the reason given for creating a state mosque and state> Imam in the first place?> Is Gambia being transformed into a theocratic state before our> very eyes?This is a very important question although I do not believe that whatexists is officially "a state mosque and state Imam".A mosque was built on the grounds of State House in Banjul and as withmost mosques, there is an Imam. With what funds and why the mosque wasbuilt is, again, an important question that deserves an answer.Rumour has it that the mosque was built to give the soldiers and othersworking in State House a decent place to pray as opposed to the smallerstructure that existed during Jawara's tenure. While I was in Banjullast year, I did notice that activities at the mosque did have wideexposure on the Gambia TV, most likely due to the fact that it islocated on State House grounds and that the Head of State is usually inattendance. This is what gives it the image of being state; that is astate mosque with a state Imam.Peace.Latir Gheran----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Received: from mrin69.mail.aol.com (mrin69.mail.aol.com [152.163.116.107])by air13.mx.aol.com (V32) with SMTP; Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:36:08 -0400Received: from lists.u.washington.edu (lists.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.13])by mrin69.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id QAA24575;Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:35:40 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host ( server@lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid NAA12442; Fri, 12 Sep 1997 13:35:28 -0700Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu [140.142.13.230])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid NAA15466 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Fri, 12 Sep 199713:35:18 -0700Received: from denmark.it.earthlink.net (denmark-c.it.earthlink.net[204.119.177.22])by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTPid NAA22547 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 12 Sep 1997 13:35:09-0700Received: from earthlink.net (ip226.an1-new-york4.ny.pub-ip.psi.net[38.26.12.226])by denmark.it.earthlink.net (8.8.7/8.8.5) with ESMTP id NAA21057for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 12 Sep 1997 13:35:06 -0700 (PDT)Message-Id: < 3419A7C3.2323ED01@earthlink.net Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:36:19 -0400Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)References: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>------------------------------Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 21:44:40 -0500 (EST)From: Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < AC049B23A4@scholar.wabash.edu MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITI find something wrong with this. Since The Gambia is not an Islamicstate but a secular one, the government should not be directlyinvolved in one sided religious matters. Why not build churches fromgovernment budget? Don't tell me it's because we have enough churchesand not enough mosques. The point is, it is not the role of thegovernment to be involved in such religious affairs because not 100%of the country is muslim. Let's put rhetorics aside and think aboutthis rationally. This is unfair to all non-muslims Gambia.Personally, I think the building of all these mosques is politics andnothing else.Ousman------------------------------Date: Sat, 13 Sep 97 00:27:21 PDTFrom: TRODDING THRU CREATION INNA IRIE MEDITATION < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digestMessage-ID: < 9709130727.utk7586@RR5.intel.com <<<< Yaya being a muslim, has the right to build amosque close to his residence to pray in.>>>>Jabou, the point here is that this is a State House and for that matter atemporary residence of any individual who might be at the helm of our country,including Jammeh at certain point in time. With all due respect to Islam asmy primary believe, I do think it is indeed wrong for Jammeh to build a mosquein the premises of the State House.<< He is certainly not the only muslimat the State House, and others on site can and do join him to pray incongregation as our religion dictates. Any other leader that comes along willmost definitely have muslims around him or her at the State House who cancontinue to use the mosque.>>Now how many different religious house are we going to end up with in the StateHouse premises considering the religious composition of our country providedevery head of state that may come in due course decide to denote his religiousbelieves by building a worshipping place at the state house????<<< >Does that mean they only pray once a week??????< >I truly believed that this kind of religious tolerance is going to make ourstate house a religious war zone in form of different sects building their ownworshipping house. If it really means that much for the occupants of the StateHouse to observe their duty to Allah....they can always take a break from workduring this times and pay what is expected of them at the Banjul Mosque. Theyhave all the means of going to Banjul mosque if they choose to.Personally, I see building a mosque in the State House as a propaganda in orderfor the current regime to win public support in a country where politicalaffiliation are rooted in ones religion and ethnic backgrounds....and Jammehneeds to understand that his job as a president comes first to our nation and wecareless of his religious believes and the rest of his administration for thatmatter.Let's stop fundamentalism and fanaticism of religion.....!!!Peace,Pa-Abdou------------------------------Date: Sat, 13 Sep 1997 11:55:40 -0400 (EDT)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: ReligionMessage-ID: < 970913115533_-298411875@emout12.mail.aol.com Pa Abdou, my point exactly all this is doing is promote secterian strife andgambia cannot afford such a commotion.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Sat, 13 Sep 1997 18:48:32 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < 341B4270.5783@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Jabou!I have been really struggling to stay out of this interestingdiscussion. However, I can=B4t help commenting on your latest post. Youwrote:> l heard discussions to the effect that> Yaya Jammeh was encouraging muslims to build mosques at or close to the=ir work places so that they can pray the five daily prayers....> l don't see anything wrong with this encouragement. =Should workers be encouraged to build mosques at their places of work?With whose money? On whose land? Let us remember that the places of workare usually limited in size. What if Christians want to build a churchat the same work place? What if "Jalang" worshippers want to build a"Jalang" on the same grounds? Do you think that the "tolerant" Muslimswould remain tolerant if other houses of worship are built next to thiermosques? Encouraging religious objects and houses at places of work canin my opinion be a recipe for disaster.You also wrote:> Yaya being a muslim, has the right to build a> mosque close to his residence to pray in. He is certainly not the only =muslim> at the State House, and others on site can and do join him to pray in> congregation as our religion dictates. Any other leader that comes alon=g will most definitely have muslims around him or her at the State House =who can continue to use the mosque.I completely agree with you that Yaya has a right to build a place ofworship close to HIS residence - a residence that he owns. State Houseis however owned by all Gambians and should be a symbol representativeof all Gambians. It should be a religiously, tribally etc. neutralground to avoid sending the wrong signals. =If the next president is a Christian and plans to build a church atState House, do you think Muslims would silently accept it as they haveaccepted the mosque? If the next president is a "Jalang" worshipper andplans to build one, would the Muslims accept it? I don=B4t think so. =Sticking to the issue of Muslims, I believe the Ahmaddiyas cannot beled in prayer by other Muslims (correct me if I am wrong). What if thereare Gambian Ahmaddiyas at State House who want their own mosque so thatthey would not miss prayer times?Another issue that comes to mind with the mosque at State House is thepotential for competition between it and the Banjul Central Mosque.Would this be healthy for the Muslim community?You also wrote:> The Christians only go to church on Sundays,...The Christians go to church on Sundays for mass but that doesn=B4t meanthat they pray only once a week. They can pray in a church, chapel etc.any day of the week.To conclude, I believe that building the mosque at State House was amistake. It has however been done. One of the issues that should beaddressed now is how it can be kept from serving as a state mosque andthus representative of government policy. This should be done to avoidrepeating the first repercussion of the mistake of building the mosque-the Ahmaddiya problem. =Buharry.P.S.Religious tolerance would have been demonstrated in my opinion ifState House had remained a religiously neutral piece of land. If themosque HAD to be built, then other places of worship representative ofthe general Gambian population should have been built because Gambiansof other religious beliefs work and sleep at State House. Only thenwould religious tolerance have been demonstrated in my opinion.D.S.-------------------------------------------------------------------------= Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> => While l was in Gambia this summer, l heard discussions to the effect th=at> Yaya Jammeh was encouraging muslims to build mosques at or close to the=ir> work places so that they can pray the five daily prayers. E.g, one of t=he> faculty members at GTTI, who is a long time friend, told me that they =now> had a very nice mosque on the grounds. Some of the students had prepare=d a> rather modest place to pray in and eventually got funding to build the> present one.l forget where she said the money came from. l don't see an=ything> wrong with this encouragement. It certainly does not diminish from any =other> sect's religious freedom. Yaya being a muslim, has the right to build a=> mosque close to his residence to pray in. He is certainly not the only =muslim> at the State House, and others on site can and do join him to pray in> congregation as our religion dictates. Any other leader that comes alon=g will> most definitely have muslims around him or her at the State House who c=an> continue to use the mosque. Let us not, in our zealouness to defend rel=igious> tolerance, forget that we as muslims are supposed to stop whatever we a=re> doing and pray at the prescribed times and there are many muslims at t=he> State House. The Christians only go to church on Sundays, but l'm sure =if any> future president who happens to be a Christian built a chapel on the gr=ounds,> it would not be the end of the World.They can merely go to the chapel a=nd the> muslims can use the mosque to fulfill their daily prayer obligations. T=his l> think, will truely demonstrate religious tolerance.> => Jabou.> => Jabou.> => In a message dated 9/12/97 3:36:08 PM, you wrote:> => < => => > What was the reason given for creating a state mosque and state> > Imam in the first place?> > Is Gambia being transformed into a theocratic state before our> > very eyes?> => This is a very important question although I do not believe that what> exists is officially "a state mosque and state Imam".> => A mosque was built on the grounds of State House in Banjul and as with> most mosques, there is an Imam. With what funds and why the mosque was=> built is, again, an important question that deserves an answer.> => Rumour has it that the mosque was built to give the soldiers and others=> working in State House a decent place to pray as opposed to the smaller=> structure that existed during Jawara's tenure. While I was in Banjul> last year, I did notice that activities at the mosque did have wide> exposure on the Gambia TV, most likely due to the fact that it is> located on State House grounds and that the Head of State is usually in=> attendance. This is what gives it the image of being state; that is a> state mosque with a state Imam.> => Peace.> => Latir Gheran> => ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------> Received: from mrin69.mail.aol.com (mrin69.mail.aol.com [152.163.116.1=07])> by air13.mx.aol.com (V32) with SMTP; Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:36:08 -0400> Received: from lists.u.washington.edu (lists.u.washington.edu> [140.142.56.13])> by mrin69.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)> with ESMTP id QAA24575;> Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:35:40 -0400 (EDT)> Received: from host ( server@lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with =SMTP> id NAA12442; Fri, 12 Sep 1997 13:35:28 -0700> Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu [140.142.13.2=30])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with =ESMTP> id NAA15466 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Fri, 12 Se=p 1997> 13:35:18 -0700> Received: from denmark.it.earthlink.net (denmark-c.it.earthlink.net> [204.119.177.22])> by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ES=MTP> id NAA22547 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 12 Sep 1997=13:35:09> -0700> Received: from earthlink.net (ip226.an1-new-york4.ny.pub-ip.psi.net> [38.26.12.226])> by denmark.it.earthlink.net (8.8.7/8.8.5) with ESMTP id NAA2105=> for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 12 Sep 1997 13:35:06 -070=0 (PDT)> Message-Id: < 3419A7C3.2323ED01@earthlink.net > Date: Fri, 12 Sep 1997 16:36:19 -0400> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Precedence: bulk> From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)> References: > MIME-Version: 1.0> Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3Dus-ascii> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> => >>------------------------------Date: Sat, 13 Sep 1997 13:13:13 -0400 (EDT)From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Improper Gov't meddlingMessage-ID: < 970913131150_87540706@emout16.mail.aol.com I join the chorus of list members who blame squarely the gov't for thefleeing of the Ahmediyya. The circumstances of their departure no matter howtrivial it may seem to some is a stern reminder to all of us that anintrusive and overreaching gov't would sooner or later carve for itselfresponsibilities that would supposedly be in the common interest but infactare designed to further specific agendas. Why in Gods name would we haveReligious Affairs as an added cabinet portfolio? Do we seriously want thegov't to be promoting, regulating and otherwise overseeing religion? Theseare functions we have traditionally left under the purvue of neighborhoodclerics who have done a fine job over the years. Unless we revert to atheocray gov't must not provide a pulpit for any single agency or Imam toproselthise. The president is entitled to hear his Imam's sermons but thenation must not be fed the same sermons through gov't sponsorship. It is bothundemocratic and defeats the very notion of a sermon which is usuallytailored to reflect what people encounter in their daily lives.With an aneamic economy and a population faced with excruciating poverty thePresident and his team would be well advised to shed one of manyresponsibilties for which govts are utterly incompetent to fulfill and focusinstead on how todo two things relevant to the future of the nationlies-education and healthcare. Religion is the ultimate domain of theindividual.------------------------------Date: Sun, 14 Sep 1997 00:03:05 +0200From: chakys@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 199709132159.XAA18352@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHello to all the members,I am actually very happy to be a member of the gambian-l .my name ischakys, living in Denmark and i'm from the ivory coast.Some willnaturally think about the purpose of being a member of the gambia-l.I would gladly answer that i admitted the principle to share withothers all the gambians concerns. I do hope that i will be apotential active member and bring my full contribution to all thedebates about politics in Gambia.Kind regards to all the list members.Chakys.------------------------------Date: Sat, 13 Sep 1997 22:26:41 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia in the News (a Sept 11 digest)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970913212150.1030A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII" I think we should be very grateful to thesemissionaries. Correct me if I am wrong, but out of all the high schoolsthatI know, the government use to fund only Gambia High, Armitage, andpartiallyMuslim high scools. The rest which includes The two Saint Augustine's,SaintJoseph's, Nustrat, saint peter's, Nasir (Basse),I belive one in Mansakonkofunded by the Ahmadiyya's etc. "Gambia-l, being a christian ( catholic ), I feel somewhat uncomfortableand reluctant to be involved in the current and hottest topic in the listnamely the establishment of a mosque and Imam at State House. Nonetheless,I tipped my hat to Numukunda, Habib, Ousman, Pa Abdou, Buhary, KTourayand others who saw the need for a separation of Church/Mosque and State.What impressed me most with the above named individuals, is that they havenot been blinded and biased by their religious convictions andaffliations, thus being able to offer rational and objective reasoning totheirarguements. I therefore add my voice in the denunciation of any form ofreligion ( be it christianity, Islam or whatever else ) being mixed withgovernment as we do want our nation to be either a fundamentalist Islamicor christian State.I agree with Numukunda that we should be grateful to themissionaries, especially given the fact that our government hashistorically been way behind the missionaries in establishing high schoolsover the years. I do not know the current situation as to the number ofhigh schools currently owned and funded by the government. Let us take abrief history of The first High Schools in The Gambia. Both St Augustine'sand St Joseph's were founded and run by catholic missionaries fromIreland. The current Gambia High School was founded by Methodistmissionaries. It intially started and was called Boys High School ( BHS )and Girls High School ( GHS ) and used to be located at Dobson Street. Iam not sure of the exact time but maybe around the late 50's or early 60'swas the time that the government took them over, integrated, renamedthemGambia High School and finally moved them to its current location. Priorto that the government did not have any High School of its own. ArmitageSchool used to be what was then called a MODERN SECONDARY SCHOOL meaningthat it did not lead to the GCE O levels track. At the end of Standardeight in Modern Secondary, students were given the oportunity to take thethen secondary four exams. Passing students were eligible to continuetheir education at the real high schools in the third or fourth form.Armitage School had that status until around ( I believe around the mid60's when its curricullum was upgraded thus leading to the GCE O levels,attaining similar status to St Augustine's, St Joseph's and Gambia HighSchool. To my memory, The Ahamadyaas were the first moslem missionaries toestablish a High School in The Gambia which was Nusrat and that started byearly seventies or maybe late 60's ( if I am correct - does anybody knowthe exact year - Nusrat alumni ! ) Moslem High School was establishedaftermy time when I had already left the country. So, probably someone caneducate me as to whether Moslem High School was Government founded andfunded or was it by The Gambia Moslem Association ? I do not thehistorical facts of that high school and will appreciate finding out theanswers. I forgot to mention that those students who were in modernsecondary schools and for that matter any other qualified students wereeligible to take the Yundum College entrance examination for the threeyear course that led to the qualification of a " QUALIFIED TEACHER ". I amsure that relatively older list members like Dr Nyang, Daddy Sang,Jabou and Habib will substantiate my historical facts documented here.My reason for going through this brief history of High Schools is todemonstrate that our government had done relatively very little in thatfieldcompared to the missionaries who had been the pioneers and contributed toour social development. That is why I believe that The Ahmadyaas shouldhave been treated with more respect, dignity and gratitude for theircontributions in our country rather than threats of persecution.( Just an opinion, please feel free to disagree with my views if youchoose to :)- )ThanksTony Loum**************************************************************************************************************************************************************Anthony W Loum 206-543-4360 VoiceSupervisor, Foster Business Libary 206-616-6430 FaxUniversity of Washington tloum@u.washington.edu Box 353224Seattle, Wa.98195-3200**************************************************************************************************************************************************************------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 85************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

