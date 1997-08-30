Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



From:

To: Momodou Camara

Date: 30/08/97 6:58

Subject: solar energy

Momodou,



In Botswana, solar energy is used extensively, especially in government owned

houses. Just think of all the solar energy we let go to waste in Gambia while

people suffer from lack of or too high electricity bills.



Jabou.



---forwarded mail END---



Hi Folks,

I am sorry for posting that very poorly edited piece - which way forward.

Naturally, it could have looked much better, and probably shorter too.

Regards,

Modou Sidibeh



Hi Folks,



i'm writing this short one to express my sincere thanks to Momodou Sidibeh

for his contribution to the 'Which Way Forward' aka 'Dekat' debate. i take

my hat off to the guy, not because i agree with everything he's said, but

becuase of the reflection and research behind his opinions. i only wish we

all would be inspired to not only contribute more to debate on this topic,

but also use the maturity and rationality of Momodou's piece to help us

state our cases.



having said that, i'd like assure you that i'll be writing back in reply to

some of the issues Momodou raised in his posting. and i would encourage

all of us to take a close look at what the guy has to say, and send in our

opinions. the least we should do for a posting of such quality is to put

in as much effort and thought in our responses to it, as Momodou put into

it in the first place. in the end, that is how the maturity of the our

list will be judged.



have a great week(end)!



Katim

Jabou!

I posted twice to your e-mail address with regards to your request

for Ericsson and Nokia distributors. I am not sure if they came through.

If they have not, let me know and I=B4ll send the info again.

Buharry.

wrote:

> =



> My apologies for sending this to one and all but l neglected to save th=

e

> info. for accessing the list of subscribers.

> =



> Those list members in Sweden and Finland, kindly send me your private e=

mail

> address so l can contact you to make a personal request. Please help! T=

hanks.

> =



> Email to:

> =



> Jabou Joh.



Gambia-l,



This is a headline borrowed from Amadou Janneh few months ago with the

information that a Gambian group was to be performing in Seattle. Every

year during the labor day weekend, the biggest of one of the many yearly

festivals in Seattle takes place. It is called " The Bumbershoot "

festival

celebrating the end of the summer. It is a four day event from Friday to

Monday and takes place at Seattle Center grounds the site of the 1962

world fair. Bumbershoot is now in its 27th year and is attended by over

100,000 people nationwide and world wide with usually over 2000 artists

performing each year. Past well known artists include Jimmy Cliff, Burning

Spear, Ziggy Marley, Kanda Bongo Man, Thomas Mafumo, King Sunny Ade, Foday

Musa Susso etc etc. This afternoon I saw Gambian artist Pa Jobarteh Kaira

trio. Pa Joberteh comes from one of the primary four Kora playing families

in

The Gambia and they are The Susso's, Kanuteh's, Koyateh and Jobarteh's. Pa

is related to Pa Amadou Bansang Jobarteh of Kibujeh near Brikama. Pa

Amadou is close to 80 years old and still growing strong. He was a

visiting scholar artist here at The University of Washington for a

whole academic year teaching Kora at The Ethnomusicology department in the

mid 80's. During that time, I developed a good relationship with Pa Amadou

as there were relatively few Gambians in Seattle, let alone the UW.

Former Gambian artist who have instructedh ere included Jaliyama Susso

and The late drummer ( Seruba ) Bakary Marong.

Pa Jobarteh Kaira trio performed this afternoon and will perform

again tomorrow 9/2. He shared the bill with The Bhundu Boys of Zimbabwe

and did the opening act. This is Pa's first trip to The United States as

he expressed his happiness in having the opportunity to perform in

Seattle, the home town of one of his musical idols Jimmy Hendrix. Along

with the Kora, the band included two other members with one playing

Balafong ( Marimba like ) and the other a set of drums which included a

DJembe and some Sabarrs ( Wollof word for drums ) The music was rich

rhythmic and very danceable with some strong Kora playing. Most of the

rhythym of the songs followed the Wollof Ndaga/Mbalax type beat

prevalent in much tune of the Ndaga beats coming from SeneGambia. Few

songs

carried the much more universally known merengue rhythm. It is much in

line

with Jaliba Kuyateh except that Pa did not have a tama ( talking drums )

in his band. There seems to have been a base sound to the music but I did

not know where it was coming from. Overall, I enjoyed it and felt very

proud. The crowd was huge, reacted positively and dance their hearts

out, despite the fact that most were out of step in the Ndaga like beats.

Pa has a new CD but I have not yet acquired it. I will pass you the title

and label whenever I get. It should be fun to listen to it. He is good and

a very talented Kora player. The only down note is that I did not see any

other Gambians around despite Seattle's fast growing Gambian population

which is estimated to be anywhere from 300 to 400.

I got an opportunity to meet him and the two band members after their

performance and found out that one of the members was actually Pa Amadou

Bansasng Jobarteh's son.

Thanks

Tony







Hi Folks,

I must thank Katim for those very kind words. He couldn't be more

flattering, eventhough I appreciate his belief that what I wrote is of

some

help in our search for a way forward.

But I need to tell you that even as I wrote that piece, I could not

retreat

from a deep sense of conservatism in putting forth a process of TRADITION.

My intuition tells me that something is missing, and that what is missing

is to be found in Katim's hypothesis.

In most cases, the greatest strides in science have come about by the

sort of intelligence -like Katim's - that DEFIES TRADITIONAL THINKING. I

feel that what I have attempted to do is to try to punch holes in his

reasoning. But imagine if there were no holes in the first place, but just

jumps he made for obvious reasons. I mean, why cant we immediately start

working towards producing software an/or hardware and earning scores of

millions (as a start) and then reinvesting part of the proceeds into

agricultural research? WHY NOT? So I sincerely believe that our thinking

should be directed towards strengthening Katim's position; and I am not

sure whether hanging on to my story helps that in any way. Genial ideas

are

beautiful, and simple(!) - just like starting Gambia-l.



Best regards,

Modou Sidibeh.



Dear Compatriots,

Please remove my name from the list until further notice. I hope to

join you soon again after I come back from The Gambia. Meanwhile I

want to thank every body for their fruitful contributions. I hope our

country and our people the best of luck.

See you all soon

Bala Saho



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Ms. Joh,

To add to your suggestions of things we can do to propel this nation..I

always contend that the potential of our people is stifled by a

pseudo-colonial government and I contend that the Civil Service here and

the Civil Service Attitude or Mentality are part or most of the

problem/impediment..where Govt. had good intentions...eg..The Gambia

Commercial & Development Bank or even more notorious..the Agricultural

Development Bank which could have in times like this..with partial crop

failure..offered soft loans and other assistance to the farmers..but the

ADB collapsed after out-loaning itself to staff and other bogus businessman

like Mbye Njie & Sons failed Fishing company..the central bank had to pick

up the tab after the bank was shut down..the MD had loaned himeself god

knows what..



so even when we spearhead development plans and efforts ..the biggest

obstacle is the civil servants or ex-civil servants that administer the

effort..Agency or NGO or parastatal..



Saying that I will pay tribute to the fact that most development in The

Gambia is due to private initiative with next to no help if not hindrance

from the Govt..business set up after years of wrangling ..here and there

from the Civil Servants..unless you know somebody or you have sufficient

grease capital to grease your way through..undobtedly most business cannot

afford this..we all know how start up capital is difficult to come by and

how difficult starting up a new business is..



so what other options are there..given my instintive distrust and low

regard for civil-servant run enterprises..I say give incentives for Finance

Companies and Corporations..if an FC gives more development loans..more tax

discounts..more customers/businesses..less taxes..let us gain in the number

of Gambians employed rather than the direct taxes we collect..let us also

monitor and ensure that the regulations are adhered to..let us give land

and tax incentives to businesses..production-oriented..in the interior...



unfortunately the interior..400 kms say Basse will not attract businesses

unless the roads are in good condition ..so let govt. fix the roads,

re-open the airport and have positive interventionist policies..but not be

entrusted

with executing the effort..

so much for now..



Final word...obsviously we have to move our business people from

import..unless the re-export sector picks up again..into manufacturing or

even more possible..processing..we have cheap labour but it is

unskilled..we need more skilled labour..instituting Continuous Training..in

so many forms as in Singapore is what we need to do right now..

Bye & Peace

pmj

Abdou,

You are so very right..I can tell you from 3 years experience that our

masons and local builders are very thorough with horizontality but have

problems with verticality..I have assumed though that in this particular

case..Gamsen does have a civil engineer in charge..that verticality should

have been ensured but it could be an added factor..

thanks for a very salient point

pmj



>Hi Folks,.....

>....In most cases, the greatest strides in science have come about by the

>sort of intelligence -like Katim's - that DEFIES TRADITIONAL THINKING. I

>feel that what I have attempted to do is to try to punch holes in his

>reasoning. But imagine if there were no holes in the first place, but

just

>jumps he made for obvious reasons. I mean, why cant we immediately start

>working towards producing software an/or hardware and earning scores of

>millions (as a start) and then reinvesting part of the proceeds into

>agricultural research? WHY NOT? So I sincerely believe that our thinking

>should be directed towards strengthening Katim's position; and I am not

>sure whether hanging on to my story helps that in any way. Genial ideas

>are beautiful, and simple(!) - just like starting Gambia-l.

>Best regards,

>Modou Sidibeh.



Just a comment:

Even to think untraditional is not enough in my opinion.

The Gambia should be a place where new things, and new ideas are created

and nurtured.

Developing software is a good thing but it is not a new thing.

To create environments where people actually are able to use their (hidden)

talents to

develop consepts and ideas that are unique for The Gambia, should be the

ultimate goal.



Torstein

Commit

The Gambia







Mr.Loum!

Thanks for that Run Down, and keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!





Pmj,

l couldn't agree with you more, and while the roads to the provinces are

being improved, something needs to be done to give people in these areas an

incentive to stay home rather than flocking to the capital where there's

really nothing for them. l am not a social scientist so l cannot come up with

any ideas to suggest but perhaps some of the list members who are more

talented in this area have some ideas to share with the rest of us on what

can be done to stop this fruitless influx. As far as the failed banks etc,

this is why the idea of serious business people themselves taking the

initiative to implement an organization that will address their needs, be it

financial or otherwise, as Torstein suggests, is a great idea. l do not think

that we can afford to depend on government for this. Perhaps in the future,

when government sees such an organization accomplishing things for the

business sector on their own, they can join in to see where they can

contribute, or the org. will more or less let them know what is needed from

them.



Jabou Joh



Pmj wrote:



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow



via Commit











Ms. Joh





To add to your suggestions of things we can do to propel this nation..I



always contend that the potential of our people is stifled by a



pseudo-colonial government and I contend that the Civil Service here and



the Civil Service Attitude or Mentality are part or most of the



problem/impediment..where Govt. had good intentions...eg..The Gambia



Commercial & Development Bank or even more notorious..the Agricultural



Development Bank which could have in times like this..with partial crop



failure..offered soft loans and other assistance to the farmers..but the



ADB collapsed after out-loaning itself to staff and other bogus businessman



like Mbye Njie & Sons failed Fishing company..the central bank had to pick



up the tab after the bank was shut down..the MD had loaned himeself god



knows what..







so even when we spearhead development plans and efforts ..the biggest



obstacle is the civil servants or ex-civil servants that administer the



effort..Agency or NGO or parastatal..







Saying that I will pay tribute to the fact that most development in The



Gambia is due to private initiative with next to no help if not hindrance



from the Govt..business set up after years of wrangling ..here and there



from the Civil Servants..unless you know somebody or you have sufficient



grease capital to grease your way through..undobtedly most business cannot



afford this..we all know how start up capital is difficult to come by and



how difficult starting up a new business is..







so what other options are there..given my instintive distrust and low



regard for civil-servant run enterprises..I say give incentives for Finance



Companies and Corporations..if an FC gives more development loans..more tax



discounts..more customers/businesses..less taxes..let us gain in the number



of Gambians employed rather than the direct taxes we collect..let us also



monitor and ensure that the regulations are adhered to..let us give land



and tax incentives to businesses..production-oriented..in the interior...







unfortunately the interior..400 kms say Basse will not attract businesses



unless the roads are in good condition ..so let govt. fix the roads





re-open the airport and have positive interventionist policies..but not be



entrusted



with executing the effort..



so much for now..







Final word...obsviously we have to move our business people from



import..unless the re-export sector picks up again..into manufacturing or



even more possible..processing..we have cheap labour but it is



unskilled..we need more skilled labour..instituting Continuous Training..in



so many forms as in Singapore is what we need to do right now..



Bye & Peace



pmj



Hi Jabou!

I=B4ve sent the info again to your private e-mail. Check and see whether=



you=B4ve received it. If you have not, give me an alternate address where=



I can send it.

Buharry.



wrote:

> =



> Buharry,

> No, l did not get the postings, but l received your enquiry as to wheth=

er l

> got them, as you can see. Thanks. Looking forward to them. Are you in S=

weden

> or Finland?

> =



> Jabou Joh



Gambia Warns ECOWAS Leaders Against Divisive Policies

ABUJA (Aug. 29) XINHUA - Gambian President Col. Yahaya Jammeh has

urged leaders of the member states of the Economic Community of West

African States (ECOWAS) to guard against divisive policies at national,

sub-regional and regional levels.

Speaking at the opening of the 20th ECOWAS summit here Thursday,

Jammeh said the greatest threat to ECOWAS now is the competition

between the Francophone and Anglophone member countries.

Jammeh added that there were also instances of some member states

moving in different directions after attempts to strike a common

position on issues of regional concern.

"It is unfortunate also to note that some ECOWAS member states are

more vociferous in creating, nurturing and encouraging this divisive

element of competition by trying to form organizations that are a

duplication of ECOWAS' multi-faceted roles," he said.

Jammeh said this division, when fully fledged, would bring "a deadly

blow" to the noble endeavors to achieve African integration in general

and west African integration in particular.

As a sub-regional organization, ECOWAS is adequate to meet the

genuine aspirations of west Africans "economically, culturally and

spiritually," he noted.

"We must all endeavor to be very sincere to ourselves first as

leaders and to the peoples of west Africa we lead. We must all lead

our respective people to one common destination and to the ultimate

common objective of all genuine Africans," Jammeh said.

The Gambian head of state urged leaders of member states to take

steps to ratify, respect and implement protocols, conventions and

decisions of the organization to ensure the attainment of the professed

goal of sub-regional integration. Enditem



West Africa plan for single monetary zone by 2000

Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



(Adds details, background)

ABUJA, Aug 30 (Reuter) - West African leaders said on Saturday they

were aiming to establish a single monetary zone by the year 2000.

"In order to accelerate the achievement of the objective of a single

monetary zone by the year 2000, the Authority created an ad hoc

monitoring committee," said a communique at the end of the annual summit

of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

"The committee would give periodic policy directives and new

orientations to facilitate compliance by member states with the agreed

monetary and financial targets."

Half the ECOWAS member states, mostly former French colonies, are

already part of a single monetary zone and use a single currency, the

CFA franc, which is backed by Paris.

But the rest of the region, which includes giant Nigeria with more

than 100 million people, accounts for roughly two thirds of the

estimated 210 million ECOWAS population and three quarters of Gross

Domestic Product.

Nigerian Finance Minister Anthony Ani suggested recently that his

currency, the naira, could become a regional means of exchange. Regional

analysts say it is extremely unlikely the CFA countries would want to

part with their stable currency.

ECOWAS member states in the franc zone are Benin, Burkina Faso,

Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. Those with

their own currencies are Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia,

Mauritania, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

ECOWAS, set up in 1975 to promote regional economic integration, has

become increasingly dominated by security issues and a large part of

this year's summit was taken up by a debate over how to reverse a

military coup in Sierra Leone.



Mr PMJ,



My congratulations on a well written article in which you've successfully

highlighted, in very simple terms, the possible causes of the collapse of

the building on Kairaba Avenue.



I've however noted that a couple of things didn't come out very clear,

atleast to me,and as such wish to comment as follows:



You rightly mentioned the different concrete mixes (1:2:4 or 1:3:6)

that are commonly used in the Gambia. However, you missed out on the

very important fact that these ratios can only be obtained by using the

same units of measurement. I've measured some time ago the volume of a

50kg cement bag with a view to verifying if it equates to an average sized

wheel barrow (un-dented), and guess what.. it only measured about 80

percent of the wheel barrow volume. Using a mix based on different units

could therefore give a final mix which is different from the intended.



The dented nature of most of our wheelbarrows (in effect reduced volumes)

along with the safety factor incorporated in the design however, normally

make up for the discrepancy resulting from the different measurement

units. It however becomes more pronounced when new wheelbarrows are

employed.



I will comment on the aspects of road maintenance you alluded to in my

next posting.



PS.



Is Tjalling Mak still out there?







Hi Jabou!

I=B4ve sent the message again to the two addresses. I hope you receive i=

t

this time. Apologies to the other list members for sending this message

through Gambia-l. =



Buharry.



> =



> Got your message again but not the list of wholesalers etc that you sen=

t.

>



I have searched all my files but could not see it. It appears that old

files are deleted to create space after two or so months and I've lost

it. I hope someone in the group could help you.

Cheers!

Jawara



Hi list managers!

Dodou Jobe was added to the mailing list some time ago. He has

however not been getting any posts for the last week. Could you please

check into it. His e-mail address is:

Buharry.



Latir,



Your account givem on 8/29/97 on the collapsed building, makes me to ask some

questions+ raise some concerns. First, the collapsed building, we were told

that perhaps the cause was thunderbolt and lightning; well for that to

happened the structural material must have flaws i.e either the material call

for in the blue pint was not followed to specification or it was

adulterated. Besides being an astute businessman, I understand Mr. Samba is

also a lawyer. This being the case, I would assume that he has a supporting

cast of architechs and engineers drawing up plans for his projects. I would

urge that he call them to "the carpet" and demand some answers or better yet

replace them; save himself a lot of grief. However lets wait and see what the

investigation reveals.

Second, latir you mention that a disaster ocuured last year at the site of

arch 22, the investigation in that debacle should have included the following

1. compression test on the concrete,2. report on the foundation and 3.packing

test to ensure that the ground can withstand the weight.It is very odd to

build an arch and cars are forbidden to drive "thru" it . If the vibrations

from cars can cause damage to the arch, then we need to take a serius look at

the kind of concrete specified on the blue print. I was also made aware that

10 million dalasies was the price tag for the arch. I wonder who or what

we're trying to appease? That money could have been better spent improving

the quality of life for the Gambian peaple or better yet build more high

schools to accommodate the growing population of high school age children who

find themselves displaced. In both these cases, a behavioural pattern is

forming I seriously urge that all blue print materils be thoroughly examined

and the supporting cast be made to answer questions concerning the quality of

their work.Please supply us with more info as the investigation proceeds.

Thanks.

Daddy Sang



Barry Mahon has been added to the group. Please give a brief intro

of yourself to the group.

send mail to:



LatJor





In my piece about the collapsed building, I wrote "who or what we're trying

to appease" It should read who or what are we trying to appease?

Thanks

Daddy Sang







Latir wrote,



> The most important issue I believe this all

> raises is that of adherence to and enforcement of a legal building

> code. Perhaps some of may be in a position to address this. What

> is the state of the present building codes in The Gambia? How are

> they enforced? Does the government have the capacity to properly

> enforce them?



In my opinion this is indeed the most crucial question. In the field

of civil engineering, there are two distinct phases in the erection of

a building. Phase one involves planning and design and phase two

involves the actual construction, i,e, the translation of what is on

paper into reality.



In a country with a sound engineering practice, clearly defined codes

are put in place to handle both phases. Furthermore, instruments are

put in place to ensure full implementation of design codes. Regarding

your question as to whether such codes and instruments exist in the

Gambia, I cannot say much since I am not familiar with engineering

practice in the Gambia. However, I would like to highlight some

generally relevant points in this respect.



In the design phase, a structural engineering consultant would

generally work together with an architect to design the structures

which shall both DURING and AFTER the construction hold the building

together. Let us note by the way that architects are generally not

equipped to conduct structural analysis necessary to ensure stability,

it is rather the structural engineer who analyses the forces acting on

each part and the necessary design characteristics like amount of

steel, dimensions of columns, type of concrete mixture, required etc.

In this design work, the engineer is guided by the codes of the

country in question.



In the construction phase, a construction firm would take the

diagrams from the consultant and construct the building or structure

in stages. How the structure is to be erected is left to the firm. For

example, the type of scaffolding used, the types of machines used, the

methods used for the actual construction are all his decision. It is

evident that using its creativity and know how, such a firm could save

a lot of money by choosing the most economical method without being

unfair to the client (the owner of the building). However it becomes

evident also that the contractor may try to save here and there by

using materials of a lower quality or an inferior concrete mixture for

example.



The question now arises: given the fact that private firms are

interested in their own interest in the first place, how does one

guarantee that the client gets the quality for which he or she has

paid? Also, given the fact that it is human to err among other

reasons, how can one be sure that what is designed on paper really

fulfils the stability criteria as required by the codes of a given

country?



Let us take the last question first. Good practice requires that apart

from the structural engineer who designed the structure, at least one

more person equipped with profound knowledge on structures should

INDEPENDENTLY examine the plans and check using his/her own

calculations whether all the forces are taken into consideration and

finally whether the structure so designed is in a position to

withstand those forces according to the design codes of that country.

In former British colonies the design codes are the British Standards

(BS) and the town engineer and his staff or engineers from the public

works department should normally put their OK stamp on any design

before its use for construction. This is the first point to note; that

an independent body of structural engineers should always serve as a

check for the stability of a structure to be constructed. Normally

such a body should not be private but rather public.



The second point to note is that whereas design may satisfy

stability, as someone rightly pointed out using the example of

non-vertically erected columns, failure could occur due to an error or

deliberate attempt to save on materials used for construction. Because

of this, site engineers should regularly visit the construction site

before any new stage is entered into in the construction process. Good

practice normally requires that the design engineer on site and the

construction engineer be INDEPENDENT from one another. Thus the

interest of the client shall not be compromised. Such a site engineer

could request that a column or parts of the building be demolished, if

found unfit, before further construction continues. Good practice also

makes it necessary that on site quality control measures be

implemented. Concrete samples are thereby taken, by an independent

person/ institution to test the stability of the concrete mixtures

used.



Generally the codes used in any given country are derived from years

of research and experience and are therefore bound to stand the test

of time. The problem with the safety or stability of structures

therefore depends rather on the method of construction, skilfulness

and experience of the construction workers and materials used,

assuming

that the design was correct. The question of considering rain as a

load touches

on one very important aspect, namely that the codes in use must be

adapted to the realities of the country in question. In some countries

for example, snow is considered as a load in design. In our part of

the world where rainfall intensity could easily exceed 15mm/hour the

force due to collected water cannot be neglected especially when the

surface area of collection is large.



Finally one should note that despite all these measures accidents do

occur. The force or weakening effects of lightening is as far as I

know not normally taken into account in civil engineering design. Such

unexpected factors are normally taken care of, in bulk, by the safety

factor mentioned in earlier postings. Foundations are perhaps the most

difficult parts of a building especially when it comes to special

designs like Pile foundations ( I gather this was used in the Arch

construction). Here again, good practice would require that an

independent body should examine whether the soil underneath is

suitable for the foundation design. The main problem here is that

local discontinuities like faults or abrupt shifting of soil layers

may easily be overlooked due to inadequate sampling of the soil (

sampling is the only means of examining the soil beneath since it

cannot be seen by the naked eye). But perhaps the most difficult bit

to deal with here is the presence of water. Keeping water away is

often the most difficult construction challenge to overcome. Traffic

forces must have been taken into consideration in the design, so my

guess is that in the case of the Arch the foundation was the key

fault.



These considerations make it clear that a good infrastructure needs to

be in place in order to ensure good and safe engineering practice in

the Gambia. In the final analysis one should never loose sight of the

fact that private firms and consultants are primarily interested in

profit. Checks and balances therefore need to be in place to protect

the clients of such firms. Finally we may ask on a different note

whether it would not be wise to reactivate the Public Works Department

or an equivalent public institution to actively participate in the

construction works of the country. By doing so, the profits,

experiences and expertise gathered over the years could be put at the

service of the whole of society. If a lawyer can do it why not the

Government of the Gambia?



regards,

Alpha Robinson



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 3 Sep 1997 08:50:09 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Harald Pfluegar has been added to the list. We welcome him and will

forward to his introduction and contributions.



Thanks

Tony Loum





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 3 Sep 1997 12:04:01 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: New member

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Tony

It seems that not many people actually introduce themselves to the group=2E=

=20

I would think it might be appropriate to ask as you do for just a very =20

brief introduction or just even an acknowledgement would suffice=2E Is that=

=20

asking for too much?

Folks , friends and fellow compatriots I do not think so!!

peace

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: tloum@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Sent: Wednesday, September 03, 1997 11:44 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: New member



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--





Harald Pfluegar has been added to the list=2E We welcome him and will

forward to his introduction and contributions=2E



Thanks

Tony Loum







**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 12:59:03 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.





BANJUL, Sept 1 (Reuter) - Up to 2,000 refugees fleeing growing

violence in Senegal's separatist southern province of Casamance have

arrived in neighbouring Gambia, Red Cross sources said on Monday.

Neighbouring Guinea Bissau's state radio said its president, Joao

Bernardo Vieira, had offered to mediate between the Senegalese

authorities and the separatist rebels.

Senegalese officials said on Sunday that a woman and three children

died after their throats were slit, presumably by rebels, in a raid

recalling the horror of attacks blamed on fundamentalist rebels in

Algeria.

Officials in the provincial capital Ziguinchor identified the

victims as a woman and her two children and a five-year-old girl, killed

on Saturday night near the village of Etafoune.

The killings took the weekend death toll in the southern tourist

and farming province to nine. Earlier on Saturday a mine exploded under

a bus near Etafoune, killing five passengers.

Officials said the savagery of Saturday killings was unprecedented

in the history of the revolt, which began in 1982.

Officials said the bus attack, involving an anti-tank mine, was

most likely aimed at the army, which has been hunting separatists

following the killing of 25 soldiers on August 19.

Fighting between the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance and

the army has killed hundreds of people. REUTER



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 13:07:46 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: SPRAY DEATH MAN `HAD BEEN MENTALLY ILL'

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



SPRAY DEATH MAN `HAD BEEN MENTALLY ILL'



Copyright 1997 PA News.



By Martin Evans, PA News

A man who died in police custody after being squirted with a CS spray

had a history of mental illness, an inquest heard today.

Ibrahima Sey, 29, originally from the Gambia, died in Ilford police

station, east London, in March last year, after being arrested for an

alleged domestic incident.

Detective Sergeant Kenneth Rees from the Hertfordshire Constabulary,

who investigated the death, told the coroner's jury at Snaresbrook Crown

Court that investigations in Mr Sey's former home in Sweden had shown he

had been suffering from a psychotic illness since May, 1992, which

culminated in the attempted murder of his Swedish wife.



The court heard that Mr Sey, who was already married in his native

Africa, was treated in a psychiatric hospital in Stockholm following the

attack on his wife, but was later released.

He was subsequently extradited to Norway on drug-trafficking charges

where his mental condition deteriorated.

Detective Sergeant Rees, giving medical evidence from Gambia and

Scandinavia, said following his release from prison in Norway, Mr Sey

had applied for political asylum in Britain.

Mr Sey had served in the Gambian police force for a time in 1984 and

married his African wife in 1989.

He arrived in Britain in 1995 and was awaiting the results of his

asylum application when he died.

His death in custody last year came just two weeks into police trials

into the use of CS sprays.

The case led to demands from civil liberties campaigners for the

sprays to be withdrawn.

An investigation by the Police Complaints Commission and the Crown

Prosecution Service announced in July that there was insufficient

evidence to prosecute any of the officers involved.

The hearing was adjourned until tomorrow.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 20:23:26 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Casamance

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi everyone!

Should The Gambia, the country most likely to be affected if the

troubles escalate in Casamance apart from Senegal, continue to take a

passive stance on the issue? Shouldn=B4t the Gambia offer to mediate

between the two sides in a neutral manner? What do you think?



P.S.

The issue of Yaya Jammeh=B4s tribe aside (if possible).

D.S.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 3 Sep 1997 16:15:26 -0700

From: "BRIAN MANGA TOURAY" <

To: <

Subject: Did not get the chance to contribute to the Gambia L

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



It is been a while since I was added to the list, basically I was too busy

even to read some of my mail sometimes. Currently I am finding more free

time to communicate with all the good fellows. There are few Gambians here

in Denver, Colorado and there possibilities that they don't know about the

Gambia L. I am trying to make be aware of it.



Once again I am thanking Ebrima Ceesay & Modou Mbowe who introduced me to

Tony Loum. Tony thank you for adding me to the list.



I have not been to Banjul since 1989 but I am following up with situation

down there and hope to updated periodically.



Sincerely,



B. M. Touray



Denver, Colorado



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 20:55:14 -0400

From: William Roberts <

To:

Subject: Request for recipes -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



MKJ -

Hello Brother - I made it through the summer, things are going along OK

here - well, busy as hell you know, but, what else is new. Off to

Guatemala and Gambia with students this year.



Marriage is weird as usual, but my sons are blossoming - they are

beautiful boys.



Stay in touch, I'll write more soon.



Yahya



Jennifer Galt's niece is going to school here at SMC, came by and said

her aunt said she should go by and say hello to Yahya.







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 3 Sep 97 19:37:29 PDT

From: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <

To:

Subject: Re: EMPLOYMENT FIGURES

Message-ID: <



Pa Lamin,



I beleived this is the information you were requesting concerning Foroya's

employment figures.



Enjoy



Pa-Abdou Barrow



GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630 SAYS SECRETARY OF STATE FOR EMPLOYMENT=





WHERE ARE THE COMPANIES TO EMPLOY THE YOUTH?



FOROYAA Supplement No. 24/97, 30 June, 1997 The Fourth Meeting

of the National Assembly,



The National Assembly began its fourth meeting this year on 23 June,

1997. Some of the key issues that were raised by the members of the Natio=

nal

Assembly during the sitting are the questions of fertilizer, seeds, elect=

ricity

generating capacity, markets for vegetables, employment, the Cooperative

Union, GGC=92s relation to groundnut and so on and so forth. What is of i=

nterest

to FOROYAA is the Secretary of State for Trade, Industry and Employment=92=

s

claim that 317,474 are employed by companies in this country. FOROYAA cal=

ls

on the Secretary of State to revisit his statistics. It was just in 1994

that a study was done on private enterprise development. The GreaterBanju=

l

Area is where most of the companies are based. The study reviewed industr=

ial

fishing, horticulture, manufacturing, construction, tourism, transport,

trade and finance. The study indicated that between 1992 and 1994, the

number of establishments reduced by 10per cent from 1522 in 1992 to 128

in 1994 while the total number of employees dropped from 7,155 in 1992

to 5,312 in 1994. The studies included Basse and Farafenni. The number

of establishments in Basse were said to have declined from 16 in 1992 to

13 in 1994 and employment fell from 147 to 138. In Farafenni, the number

of establishments rose from 9 to 12 from 1992 to 1994 and the number of

employees rose from 72 to 100. It is therefore amazing that the Secretary=



of State came up with a figure of 317,474. Where did it come from? We hop=

e

he is aware that the informal sector is different from the formal sector

which is characterised by established or registered companies as establis=

hments.

FOROYAA will follow the matter up for further clarification. Let the fact=

s

be accepted. Unemployment is terribly on the rise.</P>



<P>(followed by 10pages of questions and answers from the MPs to the Sec.=

of

States during the fourth meeting of the NA).</P>



<P>Question No. 128, Hon. Sidia Jatta, Member for Wuli Constituency: Mr.

Speaker, Sir, would the Secretary of State for trade, Industry and Employ=

ment

inform the National Assembly how many people are employed by government

and companies in the country, and what the unemployment rate is in The

Gambia? Answer: Mr. Speaker Sir, the Government of The Gambia has in its

pay roll 14,630 workers. The number of people employed by the private sec=

tor

is estimated to be 317,474. According to the figures from the Central Sta=

tistics,

the unemployment rate has been estimated at 4% taking into account the

labour force engaged in agriculture. In a supplementary question, Mr. Sid=

ia

Jatta reminded the Secretary of State for Trade, Industry and Emploment

that he has said that the unemploment rate in the country is just 4%. He

then asked him how he can account for this low figure because it seems

to be so low. In response, the Secretary of State said that he has made

it very clear that this figure is given to him by the Statistics Departme=

nt

and that it is the private sector which should lead in terms of providing=



employment. Mr. Jatta further said that he was saying that money is being=



paid by the people to the government which should be ploughed back into

the productive sectors of the economy so that people can be employed. He

then asked the Secretary of State whether he did not think that that is

what should be done to eradicate the unemploment rate. In response, the

Secretary of State said that if Mr. Jatta says that money should be ploug=

hed

back into the productive sectors, he thinks he has to clarify because a

lot of money is being pumped into this sector such as the hospitals etc.







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 3 Sep 1997 22:44:21 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Subscribe

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-09-02 04:07:48 EDT, you write:



<< Can you tell one of the list managers

to put me back. My email is:

have it anymore. :-)) >>



KINDLY ADD ISATOU B KAIRA BACK TO THE LIST



THANK YOU



MOMODOU J



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 12:23:43 +0000

From: Barry Mahon <

To:

Subject: Brief Introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



As requested, a brief introduction.



I am an Irish Volunteer working for Gamtel at the GTMI, Gambia

Telecommunications and Multimedia Institute in Kanifing. I have been

here since Feb 97 and will be here until Feb 99. My job is to design and

implement new courses for GTMI in the field of IT.



Prior to coming to the Gambia I have spent almost 20 years working in

Luxembourg as a contractor to the EU, as MD of a company providing email

and Internet services and as the Executive Director of a European Trade

Association for companies in the electronic information sector.



My interests are IT and its application in information handling and

especially the opportunities of the Net in upgrading knowledge in an

appropriate way for developing countries, specifically here in the

Gambia.



Bye, Barry







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 04 Sep 1997 09:39:54 +0000

From: Barry Mahon <

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:

>

> Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal

>

> Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.

>

>

Just as a matter of interest - does Reuters know you are re-distributing

their news??



Bye, Barry



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 04 Sep 1997 12:29:07 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Barry,



what do you mean - *their* news? I don't think that facts belong to

anybody. I know that there's something like copyright but is it not the

same question as the one about intellectual property ??

Did anybody ask the people in Casamance, did anybody ask the family of

the murdered - may their souls rest in perfect peace - whether they want

*their* news re-distributed by Reuters??



BTW - welcome to the list !!



Regards,



Andrea







Barry Mahon wrote:

>

> Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:

> >

> > Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal

> >

> > Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.

> >

> >

> Just as a matter of interest - does Reuters know you are re-distributing

> their news??

>

> Bye, Barry





Barry, what do you mean - *their* news? I don't think that facts belong

to anybody? I know that there's something like copyright but is it not

the same question as the one about intellectual property ??

Did anybody ask the people in Casamance, did anybody ask the family of

the murdered - may their souls rest in perfect peace - whether they want

*their* news re-distributed by Reuters??



BTW - welcome to the list !!



Regards,



Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 8:49:44 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from un

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Barry,

I am surprised that you even ask such a question=2E

When are we going to wake up to reality? Or do you want the western media =20=

=20

to control the news ,then tell you ONLY what they want you to hear=2E

Latir three cheers to you and keep the real news alive =2E We do not want =20=

=20

secondhand and adulterated views especially if it concerns our region=2E

Barry, no offense =2E Maybe we misunderstood what you really meant

Thanks and peace

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: klumpp@kar=2Edec=2Ecom

Sent: Thursday, September 04, 1997 6:28 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from un



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Barry,



what do you mean - *their* news? I don't think that facts belong to

anybody=2E I know that there's something like copyright but is it not the

same question as the one about intellectual property ??

Did anybody ask the people in Casamance, did anybody ask the family of

the murdered - may their souls rest in perfect peace - whether they want

*their* news re-distributed by Reuters??



BTW - welcome to the list !!



Regards,



Andrea







Barry Mahon wrote:

>

> Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:

> >

> > Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal

> >

> > Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd=2E All rights reserved=2E

> >

> >

> Just as a matter of interest - does Reuters know you are =20

re-distributing

> their news??

>

> Bye, Barry





Barry, what do you mean - *their* news? I don't think that facts belong

to anybody? I know that there's something like copyright but is it not

the same question as the one about intellectual property ??

Did anybody ask the people in Casamance, did anybody ask the family of

the murdered - may their souls rest in perfect peace - whether they want

*their* news re-distributed by Reuters??



BTW - welcome to the list !!



Regards,



Andrea





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 17:09:49 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: FWD:ECOMOG Lifts Embargo on Liberia

Message-ID: <19970904151018.AAA18500@LOCALNAME>



ECOMOG Lifts Embargo on Liberia



LAGOS, September 2 (Xinhua) -- The West African Peace-keeping

force in Liberia known as ECOMOG lifted a 30-kilometer embargo zone

along the coast of Liberia Monday, said a report reaching here today.

"The immediate advantage of this action is that a "war risk"

insurance for charterers or owners of vessels calling at the Liberian

ports will no longer be applicable", the National Ports Authority

announced in a statement.

The move by ECOMOG is believed to be a result of a decision made at

the summit of heads of state and government of the Economic Community

of West African States (ECOWAS).

The meeting which ended Saturday in Nigerian capital Abuja ordered

that all sanctions imposed on Liberia by ECOWAS will be lifted as a

result of the inauguration of an elected government in that country in

early August that ended Liberia's seven years of civil war.

The summit also decided that ECOWAS will request the United Nations

and other members of the international society to do the same.

During the war, "vessels sailing to Liberia were doing so at risk,

thus paying huge insurance," the statement said.

Because of the war and the embargo, the free port of Monrovia now

handles less than five percent of its pre-war volume of freight, the

report said.

"With the abolition of the embargo, vessels, especially main line

vessels can now sail to Liberia without any security risk," said the

statement. Enditem



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 14:07:07 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: sahel

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Regarding the drought and rains

Released by Pan African News Agency

FYIBANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - Preparations are underway for a two-day summit =20=

=20

of the nine-nation Inter-State Committee for the Control of Drought in =20

the Sahel or Cilss, to be held here Sept=2E 11-12=2E



At that summit, the Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, will assume the =20

chairmanship of the organization for the next three years while the =20

country's Secretary of State for Agriculture, Sambou Kinteh, takes over =20

as Cilss Coordinator minister=2E



The preparations began here Monday with a three-day meeting of experts =20

from the nine Cilss countries -- Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Chad, Gambia, =20

Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritius, Niger and Senegal=2E



The experts meeting, which ended Wednesday, reviewed this season's =20

adverse climatic and crop situation in the Sahel region=2E The meeting's =20

recommendations will be submitted to a ministerial conference, also to be =20=

=20

held in Banjul=2E



Kinteh told the experts on Monday that although the Cilss member states =20

had managed to pull the region out of an emergency situation, the =20

prevailing agro-climatic situation showed the fragility of the =20

organization's achievements=2E



Cilss started its activities on Sept=2E 12, 1973, initially with the =20

objective of mobilizing and coordinating emergency food aid, the =20

implementation of few specific projects and the sensitization of the =20

international community about the situation in the sahel=2E



In 1976, the emergency relief phase came to an end and attention was =20

focused on development issues=2E



Cilss adopted its first generation program between 1976-82 under which =20

the organization was able to implement over 612 national and regional =20

projects=2E



After 1982, the organization went through a series of revised strategy =20

phases and in January 1993, it adopted the Plan of Recovery and =20

Sustainable Revival=2E



The plan involved financial and administrative reforms under which 101 =20

senior and junior officers were retrenched from the Ouagadougou-based =20

Cilss=2E



The organization's programs were also streamlined in six major broad =20

categories -- food security, natural resources management information, =20

training, research, population and development=2E



These tasks have been distributed evenly among the three institutions of =20

the organization, namely, the executive secretariat located in Burkina =20

Faso, AGRHYMET center in Niamey, Niger, and the Sahel Institute located =20

in Bamako, Mali=2E



Implementation of Cilss projects has, however, been hampered by financial =20=

=20

contribution arrears by member states, which have seriously curtailed the =20=

=20

operations of the secretariat=2E



Cilss regional projects and programs have included the regional gas =20

program, the information training program for the environment, and the =20

regional solar program all which came to an end in 1994=2E



Under the auspices of the 1992 Earth Summit, Cilss has established =20

partnership with international organizations=2E These include the =20

Organization of the Islamic Conference/ Sahel/Islamic Development Bank =20

program of cooperation and assistance for projects in the area of drought =20=

=20

and desertification control=2E



The above program, which is nearing the stage of endorsement and =20

execution, is expected to cost between 400 million and 500 million U=2ES =20

dollars



The amount is expected to be spent on 52 regional projects in the field =20

of emergency assistance, water resources, food security, plant protection =20=

=20

and desertification control=2E



The forthcoming Banjul summit is considered historical in that it will =20

coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Club du Sahel a grouping of =20

donors which has mobilized a lot of support for Cilss=2E



The summit leaders are also to adopt a plan known as Sahel 21 Vision a =20

blueprint that will guide the operations in the coming century=2E



**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 16:07:43 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Just a test

Message-ID: <



Just testing an email account



Moe



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 22:38:22 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: News on Senegalese separatist in Casamance

Message-ID: <19970904203826.AAA42664@LOCALNAME>



From:

Newsgroups:

clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.conflict.misc,clari.world.milita

ry

Subject: Senegalese troops missing after bloodshed with Casamance

rebels Organization: Copyright 1997 by Agence France-Presse

Message-ID: <





DAKAR, Aug 21 (AFP) - Twenty-six Senegalese army officers and

troops were missing on Thursday, two days after clashes with

separatist fighters in the southern Casamance province that left about

30 rebels dead and six soldiers wounded.

A general staff statement said the rebels were killed during a

security operation on Tuesday to put an end to a "long series of

trouble-making by armed elements in the region around Zinguichor," the

capital of the southern province.

The missing soldiers had not returned to base by early Thursday

and a search for them was under way, the general staff said, after the

bloodiest exchange in the troubled province in the past six months,

where a partial peace process is in hand.

In July last year, 23 soldiers were declared missing in Babonda,

east of Ziguinchor, before a subsequent announcement that they had

been killed in a rebel ambush.

In the past five weeks, fighting has stepped up between troops and

separatists in the province, largely cut off from northern Senegal by

the enclaved former British colony of Gambia.

Suspected members of the Casamance Movement of Democratic Forces

(MFDC) killed two soldiers in an attack on their vehicle, attacked a

military camp in the capital and a gendarmerie post at Diouloulou, as

well as assaulting civilians.

The clashes have accompanied peace negotiations under the aegis of

the French ambassador to Senegal, Andre Lewin, who facilitated a visit

to France by an MFDC team headed by the movement's deputy leader,

Edmond Boro, which was followed by a July trip to Casamance by members

of a separatist group wing based in Europe.

The aim of these moves was to ease dissent among the

separatists, which had largely been responsible for stalling the start

of peace negotiations with the Dakar government, initially set for

April 1996, and open the way for a trip to Europe by MFDC leader

Father Diamacoune Senghor.

In spite of significant steps toward peace, trouble has

persisted on a sporadic and relatively minor basis.

It was not immediately clear whether the latest incidents on

Tuesday represented a serious setback to the peace process initiated

by a unilateral ceasefire proposed by Diamacoune in December 1995, or

were instead representative of differences among the separatists.

Any escalation in rebel attacks and crackdowns by the army would

be a major threat to the peace process, which has led to a return of

foreign tourists in greater numbers to Casamance, after bad publicity

caused by the unexplained 1995 disappearance of four French

holidaymakers.

Casamance separatist trends emerged among communities of the local

Diola people in the early 1980s, resentful at what they perceived as

domination by Dakar and settlers from the north of the west African

country.



*********************************************************************

From:

Newsgroups:

clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.crime.murders.political,clari.n

e ws.crime.murders

Subject: Senegalese separatist leader assassinated

Organization: Copyright 1997 by Agence France-Presse

Message-ID:<



DAKAR, Aug 28 (AFP) - A leader of the separatist movement in

Senegal's southern Casamance province has been killed in unclear

circumstances, informed sources said Thursday.

Sarani Badiane, one of four aides to the leader of the Casamance

Movement of Democratic Forces (MFDC), Father Diamacoune Senghor, had

not been seen since Sunday and was found dead Tuesday with his throat

slit just outside Ziguinchor, the Casamance capital.

His killing comes a week after 25 Senegalese soldiers were

killed in a rebel ambush not far from Ziguinchor.

No one has claimed responsibility for the killing, which may have

been a settling of scores between the separatists' military and

political wings, or retaliation by Senegalese government forces for

the devastating ambush.

Meanwhile deputy MFDC leader Edmond Boro has been missing for two

days, and local press reports said that the two other key aides,

Sanoune Bodian and Mamadou Dieme, are holed up in Senghor's residence.



The clashes coincide with peace negotiations under the aegis of

the French ambassador to Senegal, Andre Lewin, who facilitated a visit

to France by an MFDC team headed by Boro and including Badiane, which

was followed by a July trip to Casamance by members of a separatist

group wing based in Europe.

These visits were intended to ease dissent among the

separatists, who had largely been responsible for stalling the start

of peace talks with the Dakar government, initially set for April

1996, and open the way for a trip to Europe by Senghor.

Casamance separatist trends emerged among communities of the local

Diola people in the early 1980s, resentful at what they perceived as

domination by Dakar and settlers from the north of the west African

country.

-=-=- Want to tell us what you think about the ClariNews?

Please feel free to <<email us your comments>> <



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 21:50:29 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: News on Senegalese separatist in Casamance

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970904212822.795A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



the problem in the casamance region was discussed a while back

and certainly needs to be re-visited. gambia's uncomfortable

position by virtue of its geographical location (located

between the northern part and southern part of senegal) ought

to be the most convincing reason why we must take a more

proactive part in the entire process.

by now we all know that when guns start blazing, political

boudaries are hardly respected. the reports posted on this list

on the renewed escallation of fighting between the two parties,

is already having an impact on gambia. the fleeing refugees from

casamance into gambia has turned what some have called an

internal problem of senegal into an international one.

the lessons from the liberian war which spilled over into

sierra leone must not escape us. sierra leone continues to

suffer greatly from that war. (some might even say that gambia

was affected by that war too - refugees, militarization of the

state, ...

)



before offering my opinion as to the direction we ought to take

perhaps it would be more prudent to first know what the

current position of the government is. Does anyone know?



latjor





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 21:56:30 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: News on Senegalese separatist in Casamance

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970904215448.795B-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



apologies folks:

last sentence: "... what the government's position/policy is

with regards to the casamance problem".



latjor





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 10:14:30 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Virus warning

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



this was distributed within Digital Equipment today,



Greets,

Andrea





>

> Virus warning

>

> >>WARNING!!!!!! If you receive an e-mail titled "JOIN THE CREW" DO

> NOT

> >>>> open it!

> >>>> It will erase EVERYTHING on your hard drive! Send this letter

> out to

> >>>> as many people you can.......this is a new virus and not many

> people

> >>>> know about it!

> >>>>

> >>>> This information was received this morning from IBM, please

> share it

> >>>> with anyone that might access the Internet.

> >>>>

> >>>> Also,

> >>>>

> >>>> If anyone receives mail entitled; PENPAL GREETINGS! please

> delete it

> >>>> WITHOUT reading it!! This is a warning for all Internet users

> -

> >>>> there is a dangerous virus propagating across the Internet

> through an

> >>>> e-mail message entitled "PENPAL GREETINGS!".

> >>>>

> >>>> DO NOT DOWNLOAD ANY MESSAGE ENTITLED "PENPAL GREETINGS"!!

> >>>>

> >>>> This message appears to be a friendly letter asking you if you

>

> are

> >>>> interested in a penpal, but by the time you read this letter,

> it is

> >>>> too late. The trojan horse" virus will have already infected

> the boot

> >>>> sector of your hard drive, destroying all of the data present.

>

> It is

> >>>> a self-replicating virus, and once the message is read, it

> will

> >>>> AUTOMATICALLY forward itself to anyone who's e-mail address is

>

> >>>> present in YOUR mailbox!

> >>>>

> >>>> This virus will DESTROY your hard drive, and holds the

> potential to

> >>>> DESTROY the hard drive of anyone whose mail is in your in box,

>

> and

> >>>> who's mail is in their in box and so on. If this virus keeps

> getting

> >>>> passed, it has the potential to do a great deal of DAMAGE to

> computer

> >>>> networks worldwide!!!!

> >>>>

> >>>> Please, delete the message entitled "PENPAL GREETINGS!" as

> soon as

> >>>> you see it! And pass this message along to all of your

> friends,

> >>> relatives and the other readers of the newsgroups and mailing

> lists which

> >>>> you are on so that they are not hurt by this dangerous

> virus!!!!

> >>>>

> >>>> Please pass this along to everyone you know so this can be

> stopped.

> >>>> PASS THIS ON TO YOUR FRIENDS!!! WARNING !!!

> >>>> There is a new virus going arround in the last couple of

> days!!!

> >>>> DO NOT open or even look at any mail that you get that says:

> >>>> "Returned or Unable to Deliver" This virus will attach itself

> to your

> >>>> computer components and render them useless. Immediately

> delete any

> >>>> mail items that says this. AOL has said this is a very

> dangerous virus,

> >>>> and there is NO remedy for it at this time, Please Be Careful,

>

> And

> >>>> forward to all your on-line friends A.S.A.P.

> >>>>

> >>>> Forward this A.S.A.P. to every single person you know!!!!!!!!!

>

> >>>>>>IMPORTANT !!!!

> >>>

> >>>> It is essential that this problem be reconciled as soon as

> possible.

> >>>>

> >>>> A few hours ago, someone opened an E-Mail that had the subject

>

> heading of

> >>>> a04free.com. Within seconds of opening it, a window appeared

> and began to

> >>>> display all files that were being deleted. The user

> immediately shut down

> >>>> the computer, but it was too late. This virus wiped all out.

> It ate the Anti Virus

> >>>> Software that comes with the Windows '95 Program along with

> F-Prot AVS. Neither was able >>>> to detect it.

> >>>>

> >>>> Please be careful and send this to as many people as possible,

>

> so maybe

> >>>> this new virus can be eliminated.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 10:16:50 GMT+1

From: "Heidi Skramstad" <

To:

Subject: gor-jiggen

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Hello,

can somebody tell me about the Senegalese type of gor-jiggen who

dress like women and go to parties and dance etc. I know very little

about it, and would like to know more. Are they like men in most of

their daily life, and only dress up and act as women at parties etc.

(a male paralell to Kanyalengs who often dress like men in rituals, but

consider themselves and are seen as women??), or do they take on a

general gor-jiggen identity that affects their whole life. Are they

married? Do they come from certain ethnic groups? Is this a temporal

thing or will it last througout life? Does it exist in Gambia as

well?



(NB! I am not talking about ordinary homosexuals- or people who are

considered too much like people of the other gender and thus referred to as

gor-jiggen just implying that they are not so feminine or masculine

as expected)



This may not be of general interest to the whole list, and replies

directly to my mail address is most welcome!



heidis@amadeus.cmi.no



Thanks!



Best regards,





Heidi Skramstad



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 08:06:53 +0000

From: Barry Mahon <

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Andrea Klumpp wrote:

>

> Barry,

>

> what do you mean - *their* news? I don't think that facts belong to

> anybody. I know that there's something like copyright but is it not the same question as the one about intellectual property ??



Perhaps I should have said 'the' news. If Reuters didn't report it then

you wouldn't know about it - would you prefer that? If Reuters reports

it someone made an intellectual effort and was paid (a Gambian in this

case) and so why should Reuters not protect their property? Copyright is

not (just) a commercial right - you would not like your words re-used

without permission, or maybe you would.



Thanks for the welcome to the list. I assure you I am not a trouble

maker but I do draw the line at re-distribution without authorisation.

I take the same attitude to copying software, how do you (and others on

the list) feel about that?



Bye, Barry







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 08:31:39 +0000

From: Barry Mahon <

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from un

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Barry,

> I am surprised that you even ask such a question.



See my answer to Andrea



> When are we going to wake up to reality? Or do you want the western media to control the news ,then tell you ONLY what they want you to hear.



This news comes from a Reuter correspondent in THE GAMBIA - is that what

you mean by Western??



Just to make it clear, I am totally FOR news circulation and against any

form of censorship - BUT I am also for rights being accorded to those

who prepare news for circulation.



Bye, Barry







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 09:14:03 -0000

From: "<

To: <

Subject: Re: Virus warning

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <

via Commit





Andrea,



> Virus warning



Pleas do not redistribute the original message before verifying that it

is not a hoax!



I recommend that when you receive mails asking you to distribute to as many

as you can (and when you get mail with six exclamation marks!), please take

the time to go to the Net to browse for some keywords from the mail. If the

mail is a hoax (as I am willing to bet my harddisk that this one is) then

there will be people telling about it on the Net.



Generally (it is to say - always) it turns out that the virus in question

is the mail itself, not the mail it is describing. You see, some people

think it is fun to see how far panic can spread, and conscentious people

will do their best to help them, trying to protect friends all over the net.

So the originator has the pleasure of seeing that his mail "spreads" like

a virus all over the net.



There is no such thing as a mail virus, as described in the mail you

forwarded. A virus can only infect your machine when you are running it as a

program. Certain mail programs (like Microdoft's) can have JAVA support

enabled, and will run small programs from a mail, but normally after warning

you first. JAVA can do very little damage if any, and can certainly

not infect your boot drive, delete files or send mails from your machine.



If a unknown mail has an attachment, (a program or a Word document) you will do

wisely not to open and run the attachment. They may well be "trojan horses" or

contain viruses, but the important point is that you have to run them before

they can do any damage. Reading your mails will not damage your system.



The only part of the original message you forwarded that made sense is the

refernce to the AOL4FREE program. Originally a famous program to bypass

paying fees to AOL, this file has later been distributed as a program, which

when run would try to destroy your hard disk. That is a long time since now,

and I doubt it still exists on the net, so it was probably added to lend

credibility to the message.



Joern

Commit



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 15:01:23 +0300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: Re:Barry Mahon's Honey Moon!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable







-----Original Message-----

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH [SMTP:

Sent: 03 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 02:51 a

To: '

Subject: Re:Barry Mahon's Honey Moon!



Barry,

First of all, a big WELOME to you to the Gambia-L! And we are very glad =

and appreciate the fact that you are volunteering in our beloved country =

in the area of Information Technology.So,THANK YOU very for the =

contribution you are making to the development of our nascent nation.



Having said that,I want to remind you that you are terribly new to our =

List here, and one would have thought that you would try to enjoy your =

Honey Moon period with us instead of playing the Intellectual Property =

Policeman.You have just promised us that you are not a Trouble Maker;So =

maybe you should try to demonstrate your good faith until in such a time =

that we are convinced that you are indeed not a Trouble Maker.It is only =

then that we would be comfortable enough with you to discuss about your =

Pet Subject: Copyright,Intellectual Property or whatever.......



In the mean time,keep up the good work down there in our beloved =

homeland and thank you for everything you are doing.





Regards Basss! =20





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 14:30:26 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Re: Virus warning

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <

> via Commit

>

> Andrea,

>

> > Virus warning

>

> Pleas do not redistribute the original message before verifying that it

> is not a hoax!

>





Hi Joern and others,



I would not have sent it if it had not been distributed within Digital -

I took it therefore for granted that it's not a hoax - btw, what kind of

harddisk do you have ?? I try and verify ... Greetings .. Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 14:35:18 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Re: Barry Mahon's Honey Moon!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Barry, sorry, my previous mail sounded a bit harsh!



Okay, for me the line is between private and commercial use of

information, software etc. , there's a difference wether I use it for my

own or others interest or whether I make money with it.

And I don't think it's fair to exclude people from information just

because they can't afford to buy it.



Greetings



Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 08:44:02 -0400 (EDT)

From: Isatou Secka <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: New Member Request

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







List Managers,





could you please add Babou Sallah -



thanks



Isatou











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 8:46:57 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from un

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Well said Barry,

Now that you have cleared the remarks and made us aware of a good legal =20

point that is the copyright portion which should be respected I agree =20

but we still have a right to give our views or comments=2E=2E

Let us keep information as accurate as possible without prejudice=2E

Peace

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: barry=2Emahon@ci=2Erech=2Elu

Sent: Friday, September 05, 1997 4:50 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from un



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg wrote:

>

> Barry,

> I am surprised that you even ask such a question=2E



See my answer to Andrea



> When are we going to wake up to reality? Or do you want the western =20

media

to control the news ,then tell you ONLY what they want you to hear=2E



This news comes from a Reuter correspondent in THE GAMBIA - is that what

you mean by Western??



Just to make it clear, I am totally FOR news circulation and against any

form of censorship - BUT I am also for rights being accorded to those

who prepare news for circulation=2E



Bye, Barry









**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 17:52:28 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member Request

Message-ID: <19970905155238.AAA17666@LOCALNAME>



On 5 Sep 97 at 8:44, Isatou Secka wrote:

> could you please add Babou Sallah -

>

> thanks

>

> Isatou



Babou Sallah has been added to the list. We welcome him to Gambia-l

and look forward to his contributions. Please Babou, send a brief

introduction of yourself to:



Regards

Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 13:16:53 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Report on Cilss Summit in Banjul

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



In a PANA news piece written by Malick Jones entitled "Gambia-Cilss

Gambia Prepares To Host Cilss Summit" it has been reported that

preparations are underway for a two-day Cilss (Inter-State Committee

for the Control of Drought in the Sahel) summit to held from Sept.

11-12 in Banjul.



According to the piece, President Jammeh will assume the chairmanship of

the organisation for the next three years and Sambou Kinteh, the

Secretary of State for Agriculture, will take over as Cilss Coordinator

minister.



Experts just wrapped up a series of meeting on Wednesday where "this

season's adverse climatic and crop situation in the Sahel region" was

reviewed and recommendations will be submitted to the conference in

Banjul.



The piece is available at the following web site:



http://www.africanews.org/PANA/news/19970904/feat5.html



In it, a brief history of the organisation's work is included.



Another piece by the same writer, dated today September 5, 1997, and

titled "Three Non-Sahel States Seeking Cilss Membership" is also

available on the Web at:



http://www.africanews.org/PANA/news/19970905/feat8.html



In this piece it is reported that Cameroon, the Central African Republic

and Guinea have applied for membership to Cilss. Also in this piece is

news that Youssou N'Dour will "give a free concert in Banjul Friday as

part of a two-day People Forum of the Sahel 21 Conference".



Peace.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 6 Sep 1997 17:17:51 +0000

From: "<

To:

Subject: SAHEL

Message-ID: <v01520d00b0373f5d2f84@[149.212.100.74]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Sent by

via Commit





Mr. Ghanim,



A point of correction! Mr. Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State for

Agriculture. He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of State for

Agriculture. The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr. Musa Mbenga.



This is for the information of all those who have read Mr. Ghanim's piece

on the CILLS summit.



Dr. Jeng







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 6 Sep 1997 16:31:59 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Collapsed Building

Message-ID: <



Concerning the collapsed building, l feel compelled to mention something that

l was told over the week-end. It seems that upon examining the ruins of the

building, it was found that the foundation had caved in quite a bit below

ground. Does anyoneone out there have any opinions on this?



Jabou Joh



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 84

*************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 84Topics covered in this issue include:1) Fwd: solar energyby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)2) RE: APOLOGYby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 3) Re: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)by "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 4) request for infoby Gunjur@aol.com 5) Re: request for infoby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 6) Gambian group performs in Seattle, Washingtonby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 7) Employment figureby "BEYAI" < P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk 8) VB: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)by "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 9) Signing Offby "BALA SAHO" < B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk 10) Re: No Subjectby "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 11) Re: Rejoinder to Abdou..collapsed buildingby "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 12) Re: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)by "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 13) RE: Gambian group performs in Seattle, Washingtonby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 14) No Subjectby Gunjur@aol.com 15) Re: cell phonesby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 16) fwd: Gambia Warns ECOWAS Leaders Against Divisive Policiesby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 17) fwd: West Africa plan for single monetary zone by 2000by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 18) Re: Collapsed Buildingby AMADOU TEJAN WADDA < wadda@ihe.nl 19) Re: messageby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 20) Re: Employment figureby J GAYE < J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk 21) =?iso-8859-1?Q?Dodou=B4s?= messagesby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 22) Collapsed Buildingby SANG1220@aol.com 23) new memberby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 24) correctionby SANG1220@aol.com 25) Re: Collapsed Buildingby "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de 26) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 27) RE: New memberby hghanim@nusacc.org 28) fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegalby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 29) fwd: SPRAY DEATH MAN `HAD BEEN MENTALLY ILL'by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 30) Casamanceby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 31) Did not get the chance to contribute to the Gambia Lby "BRIAN MANGA TOURAY" < bmtouray@mho.net 32) Request for recipes -Replyby William Roberts < wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu 33) Re: EMPLOYMENT FIGURESby WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 34) Re: Subscribeby MJagana@aol.com 35) Brief Introductionby Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 36) Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegalby Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 37) Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegalby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 38) RE: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unby hghanim@nusacc.org 39) FWD:ECOMOG Lifts Embargo on Liberiaby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)40) sahelby hghanim@nusacc.org 41) Just a testby mjallow@juno.com (Moe S. Jallow)42) News on Senegalese separatist in Casamanceby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)43) Re: News on Senegalese separatist in Casamanceby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 44) Re: News on Senegalese separatist in Casamanceby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 45) Virus warningby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 46) gor-jiggenby "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no 47) Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegalby Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 48) Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unby Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu 49) Re: Virus warningby "< JGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 50) Re:Barry Mahon's Honey Moon!by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 51) Re: Virus warningby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 52) Re: Barry Mahon's Honey Moon!by Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 53) New Member Requestby Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu 54) RE: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unby hghanim@nusacc.org 55) Re: New Member Requestby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)56) Report on Cilss Summit in Banjulby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 57) SAHELby "< NARB@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 58) Re: Collapsed Buildingby Gunjur@aol.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 31 Aug 1997 14:15:18 +0200From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: solar energyMessage-ID: < 3863609310.172012778@inform-bbs.dk Forwarded by Momodou Camara.---forwarded mail START---From: Gunjur@aol.com,Internet To: Momodou CamaraDate: 30/08/97 6:58Subject: solar energy- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Momodou,In Botswana, solar energy is used extensively, especially in government ownedhouses. Just think of all the solar energy we let go to waste in Gambia whilepeople suffer from lack of or too high electricity bills.Jabou.---forwarded mail END---Momodou Camara.31.8.1997 13:59--- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sun, 31 Aug 1997 09:41:32 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: "Gambia L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: APOLOGYMessage-ID: < 199708311402.QAA29979@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Folks,I am sorry for posting that very poorly edited piece - which way forward.Naturally, it could have looked much better, and probably shorter too.Regards,Modou Sidibeh------------------------------Date: Sun, 31 Aug 1997 14:58:15 -0500From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)Message-ID: < 199708311958.OAA18917@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHi Folks,i'm writing this short one to express my sincere thanks to Momodou Sidibehfor his contribution to the 'Which Way Forward' aka 'Dekat' debate. i takemy hat off to the guy, not because i agree with everything he's said, butbecuase of the reflection and research behind his opinions. i only wish weall would be inspired to not only contribute more to debate on this topic,but also use the maturity and rationality of Momodou's piece to help usstate our cases.having said that, i'd like assure you that i'll be writing back in reply tosome of the issues Momodou raised in his posting. and i would encourageall of us to take a close look at what the guy has to say, and send in ouropinions. the least we should do for a posting of such quality is to putin as much effort and thought in our responses to it, as Momodou put intoit in the first place. in the end, that is how the maturity of the ourlist will be judged.have a great week(end)!Katim----------> From: Momodou S Sidibeh < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: VB: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)> Date: Saturday, August 30, 1997 6:40 PM> ----------> > Från: Momodou S Sidibeh < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com > > Till: dekat@itis.com > > Ämne: SV: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)> > Datum: den 30 augusti 1997 19:51> >> > Before anything, I would like to explain the reasons behind Bass'earlier> > apology. One of the servers of Stockholm's main ISP (Internet Service> > Provider) broke down from around noon Monday to the early hours of> > Wednesday. We could receive some mail but all of those we postedsuffered> > delays of up to 36 hours. Then it happened again on Thursday, but for a> > much shorter period. From the discussions going on, I could readanswers> or> > responses to original messages (some) of which never came through the> > wires. So I wrote to Momodou camara, and then to Bass much later, tomake> > enquiries. I am convinced now that the connections are back to normal.> > [Fellow Stockholmers may have noted the lead column in Metro onWednesday> > morning]. Science, is always there, you know. But technology could fail------------------------------Date: Sun, 31 Aug 1997 17:34:23 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: request for infoMessage-ID: < 970831173412_940244145@emout08.mail.aol.com My apologies for sending this to one and all but l neglected to save theinfo. for accessing the list of subscribers.Those list members in Sweden and Finland, kindly send me your private emailaddress so l can contact you to make a personal request. Please help! Thanks.Email to: Gunjur@aol.com Jabou Joh.------------------------------Date: Mon, 01 Sep 1997 01:59:12 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: Gunjur@aol.com Subject: Re: request for infoMessage-ID: < 340A83E0.282A@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableJabou!I posted twice to your e-mail address with regards to your requestfor Ericsson and Nokia distributors. I am not sure if they came through.If they have not, let me know and I=B4ll send the info again.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------= Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> => My apologies for sending this to one and all but l neglected to save th=> info. for accessing the list of subscribers.> => Those list members in Sweden and Finland, kindly send me your private e=mail> address so l can contact you to make a personal request. Please help! T=hanks.> => Email to: Gunjur@aol.com > => Jabou Joh.------------------------------Date: Sun, 31 Aug 1997 23:38:12 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian group performs in Seattle, WashingtonMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970831224428.9314B-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGambia-l,This is a headline borrowed from Amadou Janneh few months ago with theinformation that a Gambian group was to be performing in Seattle. Everyyear during the labor day weekend, the biggest of one of the many yearlyfestivals in Seattle takes place. It is called " The Bumbershoot "festivalcelebrating the end of the summer. It is a four day event from Friday toMonday and takes place at Seattle Center grounds the site of the 1962world fair. Bumbershoot is now in its 27th year and is attended by over100,000 people nationwide and world wide with usually over 2000 artistsperforming each year. Past well known artists include Jimmy Cliff, BurningSpear, Ziggy Marley, Kanda Bongo Man, Thomas Mafumo, King Sunny Ade, FodayMusa Susso etc etc. This afternoon I saw Gambian artist Pa Jobarteh Kairatrio. Pa Joberteh comes from one of the primary four Kora playing familiesinThe Gambia and they are The Susso's, Kanuteh's, Koyateh and Jobarteh's. Pais related to Pa Amadou Bansang Jobarteh of Kibujeh near Brikama. PaAmadou is close to 80 years old and still growing strong. He was avisiting scholar artist here at The University of Washington for awhole academic year teaching Kora at The Ethnomusicology department in themid 80's. During that time, I developed a good relationship with Pa Amadouas there were relatively few Gambians in Seattle, let alone the UW.Former Gambian artist who have instructedh ere included Jaliyama Sussoand The late drummer ( Seruba ) Bakary Marong.Pa Jobarteh Kaira trio performed this afternoon and will performagain tomorrow 9/2. He shared the bill with The Bhundu Boys of Zimbabweand did the opening act. This is Pa's first trip to The United States ashe expressed his happiness in having the opportunity to perform inSeattle, the home town of one of his musical idols Jimmy Hendrix. Alongwith the Kora, the band included two other members with one playingBalafong ( Marimba like ) and the other a set of drums which included aDJembe and some Sabarrs ( Wollof word for drums ) The music was richrhythmic and very danceable with some strong Kora playing. Most of therhythym of the songs followed the Wollof Ndaga/Mbalax type beatprevalent in much tune of the Ndaga beats coming from SeneGambia. Fewsongscarried the much more universally known merengue rhythm. It is much inlinewith Jaliba Kuyateh except that Pa did not have a tama ( talking drums )in his band. There seems to have been a base sound to the music but I didnot know where it was coming from. Overall, I enjoyed it and felt veryproud. The crowd was huge, reacted positively and dance their heartsout, despite the fact that most were out of step in the Ndaga like beats.Pa has a new CD but I have not yet acquired it. I will pass you the titleand label whenever I get. It should be fun to listen to it. He is good anda very talented Kora player. The only down note is that I did not see anyother Gambians around despite Seattle's fast growing Gambian populationwhich is estimated to be anywhere from 300 to 400.I got an opportunity to meet him and the two band members after theirperformance and found out that one of the members was actually Pa AmadouBansasng Jobarteh's son.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 10:47:08 GMT0BSTFrom: "BEYAI" < P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: J GAYE < J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk Subject: Employment figureMessage-ID: < 1E1FD0134@TOWN9.ncl.ac.uk Can anyone send me the copy of "Foroya" article on employment in The Gambia.Cheers,PLB------------------------------Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 11:55:53 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: "Gambia L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: VB: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)Message-ID: < 199709010956.LAA05336@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit----------Från: Momodou S Sidibeh < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com Till: dekat@itis.com Ämne: SV: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)Datum: den 1 september 1997 11:50Hi Folks,I must thank Katim for those very kind words. He couldn't be moreflattering, eventhough I appreciate his belief that what I wrote is ofsomehelp in our search for a way forward.But I need to tell you that even as I wrote that piece, I could notretreatfrom a deep sense of conservatism in putting forth a process of TRADITION.My intuition tells me that something is missing, and that what is missingis to be found in Katim's hypothesis.In most cases, the greatest strides in science have come about by thesort of intelligence -like Katim's - that DEFIES TRADITIONAL THINKING. Ifeel that what I have attempted to do is to try to punch holes in hisreasoning. But imagine if there were no holes in the first place, but justjumps he made for obvious reasons. I mean, why cant we immediately startworking towards producing software an/or hardware and earning scores ofmillions (as a start) and then reinvesting part of the proceeds intoagricultural research? WHY NOT? So I sincerely believe that our thinkingshould be directed towards strengthening Katim's position; and I am notsure whether hanging on to my story helps that in any way. Genial ideasarebeautiful, and simple(!) - just like starting Gambia-l.Best regards,Modou Sidibeh.> ----------> > Från: Katim S. Touray < dekat@itis.com > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Ämne: Re: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)> > Datum: den 31 augusti 1997 21:58> >> > Hi Folks,> >> > i'm writing this short one to express my sincere thanks to Momodou> Sidibeh> > for his contribution to the 'Which Way Forward' aka 'Dekat' debate. i> take> > my hat off to the guy, not because i agree with everything he's said,but> > becuase of the reflection and research behind his opinions. i onlywish> we> > all would be inspired to not only contribute more to debate on this> topic,> > but also use the maturity and rationality of Momodou's piece to help us> > state our cases.> >> > having said that, i'd like assure you that i'll be writing back inreply> to> > some of the issues Momodou raised in his posting. and i wouldencourage> > all of us to take a close look at what the guy has to say, and send in> our> > opinions. the least we should do for a posting of such quality is toput> > in as much effort and thought in our responses to it, as Momodou putinto> > it in the first place. in the end, that is how the maturity of the our> > list will be judged.> >> > have a great week(end)!> >> > Katim> > ----------> > > From: Momodou S Sidibeh < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com > > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > Subject: VB: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)> > > Date: Saturday, August 30, 1997 6:40 PM> > >> > >> > >> > > ----------> > > > Från: Momodou S Sidibeh < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com > > > > Till: dekat@itis.com > > > > Ämne: SV: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)> > > > Datum: den 30 augusti 1997 19:51> > > >> > > > Before anything, I would like to explain the reasons behind Bass'> > earlier> > > > apology. One of the servers of Stockholm's main ISP (InternetService> > > > Provider) broke down from around noon Monday to the early hours of> > > > Wednesday. We could receive some mail but all of those we posted> > suffered> > > > delays of up to 36 hours. Then it happened again on Thursday, butfor> a> > > > much shorter period. From the discussions going on, I could read> > answers> > > or> > > > responses to original messages (some) of which never came throughthe> > > > wires. So I wrote to Momodou camara, and then to Bass much later,to> > make> > > > enquiries. I am convinced now that the connections are back to> normal.> > > > [Fellow Stockholmers may have noted the lead column in Metro on> > Wednesday> > > > morning]. Science, is always there, you know. But technology could> fail> >------------------------------Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 11:55:52 +0000From: "BALA SAHO" < B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Signing OffMessage-ID: < m0x5U6Y-000XFcC@maila.uscs.susx.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITDear Compatriots,Please remove my name from the list until further notice. I hope tojoin you soon again after I come back from The Gambia. Meanwhile Iwant to thank every body for their fruitful contributions. I hope ourcountry and our people the best of luck.See you all soonBala Saho------------------------------Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 09:28:37 +0100From: "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: No SubjectMessage-ID: < B0000005315@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitMs. Joh,To add to your suggestions of things we can do to propel this nation..Ialways contend that the potential of our people is stifled by apseudo-colonial government and I contend that the Civil Service here andthe Civil Service Attitude or Mentality are part or most of theproblem/impediment..where Govt. had good intentions...eg..The GambiaCommercial & Development Bank or even more notorious..the AgriculturalDevelopment Bank which could have in times like this..with partial cropfailure..offered soft loans and other assistance to the farmers..but theADB collapsed after out-loaning itself to staff and other bogus businessmanlike Mbye Njie & Sons failed Fishing company..the central bank had to pickup the tab after the bank was shut down..the MD had loaned himeself godknows what..so even when we spearhead development plans and efforts ..the biggestobstacle is the civil servants or ex-civil servants that administer theeffort..Agency or NGO or parastatal..Saying that I will pay tribute to the fact that most development in TheGambia is due to private initiative with next to no help if not hindrancefrom the Govt..business set up after years of wrangling ..here and therefrom the Civil Servants..unless you know somebody or you have sufficientgrease capital to grease your way through..undobtedly most business cannotafford this..we all know how start up capital is difficult to come by andhow difficult starting up a new business is..so what other options are there..given my instintive distrust and lowregard for civil-servant run enterprises..I say give incentives for FinanceCompanies and Corporations..if an FC gives more development loans..more taxdiscounts..more customers/businesses..less taxes..let us gain in the numberof Gambians employed rather than the direct taxes we collect..let us alsomonitor and ensure that the regulations are adhered to..let us give landand tax incentives to businesses..production-oriented..in the interior...unfortunately the interior..400 kms say Basse will not attract businessesunless the roads are in good condition ..so let govt. fix the roads,re-open the airport and have positive interventionist policies..but not beentrustedwith executing the effort..so much for now..Final word...obsviously we have to move our business people fromimport..unless the re-export sector picks up again..into manufacturing oreven more possible..processing..we have cheap labour but it isunskilled..we need more skilled labour..instituting Continuous Training..inso many forms as in Singapore is what we need to do right now..Bye & Peacepmj----------> From: Gunjur@AOL.COM > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: No Subject> Date: Saturday, August 30, 1997 5:11 AM> Alpha,> Good points. This is exactly the answer for those who wonder what to doif> one goes back home. If we look at the goods and services needed at home,one> can see that by engaging in ventures to address these, one will also be> contributing towards national self sufficiency. E.g, there are a groupof> ladies in Gambisara who weave fabric from cotton in the traditional Fula> style, except that they use a commercial loom.This fabric can be used in> it's natural shade or dyed to make garments for domestic use and forexport.> The Gambia government has a list of industries they would like to see> developed and high among these are: Any form of agricultural venture,canning> of fruits and vegetables, any form of manufacturing as well asfisheries.> They maintain that if anyone engages in any of these ventures, they will> assist you by limiting the importation of that product in order toincrease> your market potential within the country. They will also assist yourefforts> at exporting by using their overseas contacts to help market yourproduct.> The way we can address our needs , develop our country and become self> sufficient, is by individuals like us starting ventures that will meetthe> every day consumer needs of Gambians, instead of trying to make the old> colonial mold fit.It cannot.> Jabou.> t seems to me that when talking about agricultural development> one> needs to ask; development for whom? Obviously> if the Gambia> continues to be among the producers of cheap agricultural products> we are doomed> WITH OR WITHOUT rains! Our role in this market was not> designed to develop our country. I have a feeling that in our search> for the right path we hardly seem to drop the shackles of the> colonial mentality. Instead of first looking inward we make the> mistake of always looking to the outside. Take the example of> tomatoes. The amount of Tomatoes produced in The Gambia is enough to> cover our annual "tomatoe needs". Due to lack of processing> facilities> most of it gets spoilt before consumed. Can you imagine> the market potential for tomatoe paste in the Gambia alone? The same> goes for onions. Tons of onions get rotten and we end up importing> all these items from God knows where. I'm not saying that we should> only produce for the internal markets> but let's never loose sight of> that in the discussion. The link between agriculture and industry> needs to be reestablished and agriculture will deliver the goods. I'd> say Food first!> And it's not only with food. What is wrong with trying to develop the> textile industry in the Gambia to process the cotton we produce? You> remember the local weavers in the Gambia? Could this "industry" not> be further developped from its present state? The product is there> and some knowhow is already available> so why not exploit it? Do you> remember "contar Bata"? Sometime ago> onfortunately only> for tourists)) Gambians used to produce shoes> leaderware of all sorts. What is wrong with further developping that> industry.> Someone talked about fruit processing on the list. What is wrong with> developping the food processing industry in order to produce mango> juice> bannana> baobab> wonjojuice etc. etc. As a child my grand mother> would take me by the hand and gather plants around Serrekunda which> she would cook and give to the sick ones at home. In a day they would> be on their feet again. There are hearbs of high medicinal values in the> Gambia> plants which could be used as pesticides and insecticides.> What is wrong with cultivating such plants and doing systematic> research on their medicinal values? The list can go on and on.> A comprehensive integrated agricultural programme coupled with an> industry designed to process the agricultural products in line with> the needs of the local> regional and indeed international> markets can only be an asset to the Gambia. Agriculture as practiced inthe> Gambia is a> borden simply because it is not designed to meet our needs. Besides> the outcome of it does not go back into the economy but rather finds> its way into the wrong accounts while the producers become poorer.> Education is certainly instrumental in this. If we learn to be> creative and not just blind acceptors of technology> we could> inculcate a sense of creativity in Gambians to build this industry> USING OUR OWN MEANS as a starting point. That's what I meant with> learning to crawl first before dreaming about flying.> Technology> whether information or other forms is desierable in our> development quest. It is my opinion though that technology should be> seen as nothing other than the creative application of science to> meet the needs of society. Gambia is not Taiwan or USA or any other> country. Gambia is Gambia> a country with its own reality in search> of the road to a meaningful development. Let us learn from the> experience of others> but never loose sight of our reality> which in> my view should be the cornerstone of our development strategies. No> matter which road we take> at the end of the day the Gambian people> would use their personal incomes to buy food> look for accomodation> seek medicinal treatment> buy clothes to wear before anything else.> These basic needs must be addressed first if we are in a position to> do so. No farmer would sell his crops at the end of the season and> buy a computer which he cannot use anyway> just to drive around> cyberspace for hours with an empty belly.> regards> Alpha> ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------> Received: from mrin62.mail.aol.com> 25 Aug 1997 11:18:57 -0400> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu> 25 Aug 1997 11:18:45 -0400> 25 Aug 1997 08:18:42 -0700> Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu> 25 Aug 1997 08:18:15 -0700> Received: from huxor.uni-paderborn.de> 25 Aug 1997 08:18:13 -0700> Received: from cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de> 25 Aug 1997 17:18:09 +0200> 25 Aug 1997 17:18:04 + 0200 MET> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Precedence: bulk> From: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Agriculture from another angle> MIME-Version: 1.0> Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII> Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT> X-pmrqc: 1> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor------------------------------Date: Sun, 31 Aug 1997 17:41:28 +0100From: "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Rejoinder to Abdou..collapsed buildingMessage-ID: < B0000005314@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitAbdou,You are so very right..I can tell you from 3 years experience that ourmasons and local builders are very thorough with horizontality but haveproblems with verticality..I have assumed though that in this particularcase..Gamsen does have a civil engineer in charge..that verticality shouldhave been ensured but it could be an added factor..thanks for a very salient pointpmj----------------------------------------Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 13:13:47 -0000From: "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)Message-ID: < B0000005359@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via Commit>Hi Folks,.....>....In most cases, the greatest strides in science have come about by the>sort of intelligence -like Katim's - that DEFIES TRADITIONAL THINKING. I>feel that what I have attempted to do is to try to punch holes in his>reasoning. But imagine if there were no holes in the first place, butjust>jumps he made for obvious reasons. I mean, why cant we immediately start>working towards producing software an/or hardware and earning scores of>millions (as a start) and then reinvesting part of the proceeds into>agricultural research? WHY NOT? So I sincerely believe that our thinking>should be directed towards strengthening Katim's position; and I am not>sure whether hanging on to my story helps that in any way. Genial ideas>are beautiful, and simple(!) - just like starting Gambia-l.>Best regards,>Modou Sidibeh.Just a comment:Even to think untraditional is not enough in my opinion.The Gambia should be a place where new things, and new ideas are createdand nurtured.Developing software is a good thing but it is not a new thing.To create environments where people actually are able to use their (hidden)talents todevelop consepts and ideas that are unique for The Gambia, should be theultimate goal.TorsteinCommitThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 14:33:03 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Gambian group performs in Seattle, WashingtonMessage-ID: < 01BCB6FE.E421CCA0@diji.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB6FE.E43BBD40"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB6FE.E43BBD40Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr.Loum!Thanks for that Run Down, and keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 12:11:14 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: No SubjectMessage-ID: < 970901121112_385107472@emout02.mail.aol.com Pmj,l couldn't agree with you more, and while the roads to the provinces arebeing improved, something needs to be done to give people in these areas anincentive to stay home rather than flocking to the capital where there'sreally nothing for them. l am not a social scientist so l cannot come up withany ideas to suggest but perhaps some of the list members who are moretalented in this area have some ideas to share with the rest of us on whatcan be done to stop this fruitless influx. As far as the failed banks etc,this is why the idea of serious business people themselves taking theinitiative to implement an organization that will address their needs, be itfinancial or otherwise, as Torstein suggests, is a great idea. l do not thinkthat we can afford to depend on government for this. Perhaps in the future,when government sees such an organization accomplishing things for thebusiness sector on their own, they can join in to see where they cancontribute, or the org. will more or less let them know what is needed fromthem.Jabou JohPmj wrote:Sent by "Pa Musa Jallowvia CommitMs. JohTo add to your suggestions of things we can do to propel this nation..Ialways contend that the potential of our people is stifled by apseudo-colonial government and I contend that the Civil Service here andthe Civil Service Attitude or Mentality are part or most of theproblem/impediment..where Govt. had good intentions...eg..The GambiaCommercial & Development Bank or even more notorious..the AgriculturalDevelopment Bank which could have in times like this..with partial cropfailure..offered soft loans and other assistance to the farmers..but theADB collapsed after out-loaning itself to staff and other bogus businessmanlike Mbye Njie & Sons failed Fishing company..the central bank had to pickup the tab after the bank was shut down..the MD had loaned himeself godknows what..so even when we spearhead development plans and efforts ..the biggestobstacle is the civil servants or ex-civil servants that administer theeffort..Agency or NGO or parastatal..Saying that I will pay tribute to the fact that most development in TheGambia is due to private initiative with next to no help if not hindrancefrom the Govt..business set up after years of wrangling ..here and therefrom the Civil Servants..unless you know somebody or you have sufficientgrease capital to grease your way through..undobtedly most business cannotafford this..we all know how start up capital is difficult to come by andhow difficult starting up a new business is..so what other options are there..given my instintive distrust and lowregard for civil-servant run enterprises..I say give incentives for FinanceCompanies and Corporations..if an FC gives more development loans..more taxdiscounts..more customers/businesses..less taxes..let us gain in the numberof Gambians employed rather than the direct taxes we collect..let us alsomonitor and ensure that the regulations are adhered to..let us give landand tax incentives to businesses..production-oriented..in the interior...unfortunately the interior..400 kms say Basse will not attract businessesunless the roads are in good condition ..so let govt. fix the roadsre-open the airport and have positive interventionist policies..but not beentrustedwith executing the effort..so much for now..Final word...obsviously we have to move our business people fromimport..unless the re-export sector picks up again..into manufacturing oreven more possible..processing..we have cheap labour but it isunskilled..we need more skilled labour..instituting Continuous Training..inso many forms as in Singapore is what we need to do right now..Bye & Peacepmj----------> From: Gunjur@AOL.COM > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: No Subject> Date: SaturdayAugust 301997 5:11 AM> Alpha> Good points. This is exactly the answer for those who wonder what to doif> one goes back home. If we look at the goods and services needed at homeone> can see that by engaging in ventures to address theseone will also be> contributing towards national self sufficiency. E.gthere are a groupof> ladies in Gambisara who weave fabric from cotton in the traditional Fula> styleexcept that they use a commercial loom.This fabric can be used in> it's natural shade or dyed to make garments for domestic use and forexport.> The Gambia government has a list of industries they would like to see> developed and high among these are: Any form of agricultural venturecanning> of fruits and vegetablesany form of manufacturing as well asfisheries.> They maintain that if anyone engages in any of these venturesthey will> assist you by limiting the importation of that product in order toincrease> your market potential within the country. They will also assist yourefforts> at exporting by using their overseas contacts to help market yourproduct.> The way we can address our needsdevelop our country and become self> sufficientis by individuals like us starting ventures that will meetthe> every day consumer needs of Gambiansinstead of trying to make the old> colonial mold fit.It cannot.> Jabou.> t seems to me that when talking about agricultural development> one> needs to ask; development for whom? Obviously> if the Gambia> continues to be among the producers of cheap agricultural products> we are doomed> WITH OR WITHOUT rains! Our role in this market was not> designed to develop our country. I have a feeling that in our search> for the right path we hardly seem to drop the shackles of the> colonial mentality. Instead of first looking inward we make the> mistake of always looking to the outside. Take the example of> tomatoes. The amount of Tomatoes produced in The Gambia is enough to> cover our annual "tomatoe needs". Due to lack of processing> facilities> most of it gets spoilt before consumed. Can you imagine> the market potential for tomatoe paste in the Gambia alone? The same> goes for onions. Tons of onions get rotten and we end up importing> all these items from God knows where. I'm not saying that we should> only produce for the internal markets> but let's never loose sight of> that in the discussion. The link between agriculture and industry> needs to be reestablished and agriculture will deliver the goods. I'd> say Food first!> And it's not only with food. What is wrong with trying to develop the> textile industry in the Gambia to process the cotton we produce? You> remember the local weavers in the Gambia? Could this "industry" not> be further developped from its present state? The product is there> and some knowhow is already available> so why not exploit it? Do you> remember "contar Bata"? Sometime ago> onfortunately only> for tourists)) Gambians used to produce shoes> leaderware of all sorts. What is wrong with further developping that> industry.> Someone talked about fruit processing on the list. What is wrong with> developping the food processing industry in order to produce mango> juice> bannana> baobab> wonjojuice etc. etc. As a child my grand mother> would take me by the hand and gather plants around Serrekunda which> she would cook and give to the sick ones at home. In a day they would> be on their feet again. There are hearbs of high medicinal values in the> Gambia> plants which could be used as pesticides and insecticides.> What is wrong with cultivating such plants and doing systematic> research on their medicinal values? The list can go on and on.> A comprehensive integrated agricultural programme coupled with an> industry designed to process the agricultural products in line with> the needs of the local> regional and indeed international> markets can only be an asset to the Gambia. Agriculture as practiced inthe> Gambia is a> borden simply because it is not designed to meet our needs. Besides> the outcome of it does not go back into the economy but rather finds> its way into the wrong accounts while the producers become poorer.> Education is certainly instrumental in this. If we learn to be> creative and not just blind acceptors of technology> we could> inculcate a sense of creativity in Gambians to build this industry> USING OUR OWN MEANS as a starting point. That's what I meant with> learning to crawl first before dreaming about flying.> Technology> whether information or other forms is desierable in our> development quest. It is my opinion though that technology should be> seen as nothing other than the creative application of science to> meet the needs of society. Gambia is not Taiwan or USA or any other> country. Gambia is Gambia> a country with its own reality in search> of the road to a meaningful development. Let us learn from the> experience of others> but never loose sight of our reality> which in> my view should be the cornerstone of our development strategies. No> matter which road we take> at the end of the day the Gambian people> would use their personal incomes to buy food> look for accomodation> seek medicinal treatment> buy clothes to wear before anything else.> These basic needs must be addressed first if we are in a position to> do so. No farmer would sell his crops at the end of the season and> buy a computer which he cannot use anyway> just to drive around> cyberspace for hours with an empty belly.> regards> Alpha> ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------> Received: from mrin62.mail.aol.com> 25 Aug 1997 11:18:57 -0400> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu> 25 Aug 1997 11:18:45 -0400> 25 Aug 1997 08:18:42 -0700> Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu> 25 Aug 1997 08:18:15 -0700> Received: from huxor.uni-paderborn.de> 25 Aug 1997 08:18:13 -0700> Received: from cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de> 25 Aug 1997 17:18:09 +0200> 25 Aug 1997 17:18:04 + 0200 MET> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > Precedence: bulk> From: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Agriculture from another angle> MIME-Version: 1.0> Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII> Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT> X-pmrqc: 1> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Received: from mrin86.mail.aol.com01 Sep 1997 10:32:41 -0400Received: from lists.u.washington.edu1 Sep 1997 10:32:32 -04001 Sep 1997 07:32:30 -0700Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu1 Sep 1997 07:32:13 -0700Received: from firewall.sni.no1 Sep 1997 07:32:09 -0700Received: from mail.sni.no1 Sep 1997 14:31:00 GMTReceived: from preinstalledcom01 Sep 1997 09:49:21 +0000Message-Id: < B0000005315@south.commit.gm Date: Mon1 Sep 1997 09:28:37 +0100Reply-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: No SubjectMIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitX-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-MSMail-Priority: NormalX-Priority: 3X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor------------------------------Date: Mon, 01 Sep 1997 19:21:39 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: Gunjur@aol.com Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: cell phonesMessage-ID: < 340B7833.46E4@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Jabou!I=B4ve sent the info again to your private e-mail. Check and see whether=you=B4ve received it. If you have not, give me an alternate address where=I can send it.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------= Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> => Buharry,> No, l did not get the postings, but l received your enquiry as to wheth=er l> got them, as you can see. Thanks. Looking forward to them. Are you in S=weden> or Finland?> => Jabou Joh------------------------------Date: Mon, 01 Sep 1997 13:39:47 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Gambia Warns ECOWAS Leaders Against Divisive PoliciesMessage-ID: < 340AFDE3.311445FE@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGambia Warns ECOWAS Leaders Against Divisive PoliciesABUJA (Aug. 29) XINHUA - Gambian President Col. Yahaya Jammeh hasurged leaders of the member states of the Economic Community of WestAfrican States (ECOWAS) to guard against divisive policies at national,sub-regional and regional levels.Speaking at the opening of the 20th ECOWAS summit here Thursday,Jammeh said the greatest threat to ECOWAS now is the competitionbetween the Francophone and Anglophone member countries.Jammeh added that there were also instances of some member statesmoving in different directions after attempts to strike a commonposition on issues of regional concern."It is unfortunate also to note that some ECOWAS member states aremore vociferous in creating, nurturing and encouraging this divisiveelement of competition by trying to form organizations that are aduplication of ECOWAS' multi-faceted roles," he said.Jammeh said this division, when fully fledged, would bring "a deadlyblow" to the noble endeavors to achieve African integration in generaland west African integration in particular.As a sub-regional organization, ECOWAS is adequate to meet thegenuine aspirations of west Africans "economically, culturally andspiritually," he noted."We must all endeavor to be very sincere to ourselves first asleaders and to the peoples of west Africa we lead. We must all leadour respective people to one common destination and to the ultimatecommon objective of all genuine Africans," Jammeh said.The Gambian head of state urged leaders of member states to takesteps to ratify, respect and implement protocols, conventions anddecisions of the organization to ensure the attainment of the professedgoal of sub-regional integration. EnditemCopyright 1997------------------------------Date: Mon, 01 Sep 1997 13:41:42 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: West Africa plan for single monetary zone by 2000Message-ID: < 340AFE56.A852384D@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWest Africa plan for single monetary zone by 2000Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.(Adds details, background)ABUJA, Aug 30 (Reuter) - West African leaders said on Saturday theywere aiming to establish a single monetary zone by the year 2000."In order to accelerate the achievement of the objective of a singlemonetary zone by the year 2000, the Authority created an ad hocmonitoring committee," said a communique at the end of the annual summitof the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)."The committee would give periodic policy directives and neworientations to facilitate compliance by member states with the agreedmonetary and financial targets."Half the ECOWAS member states, mostly former French colonies, arealready part of a single monetary zone and use a single currency, theCFA franc, which is backed by Paris.But the rest of the region, which includes giant Nigeria with morethan 100 million people, accounts for roughly two thirds of theestimated 210 million ECOWAS population and three quarters of GrossDomestic Product.Nigerian Finance Minister Anthony Ani suggested recently that hiscurrency, the naira, could become a regional means of exchange. Regionalanalysts say it is extremely unlikely the CFA countries would want topart with their stable currency.ECOWAS member states in the franc zone are Benin, Burkina Faso,Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. Those withtheir own currencies are Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia,Mauritania, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.ECOWAS, set up in 1975 to promote regional economic integration, hasbecome increasingly dominated by security issues and a large part ofthis year's summit was taken up by a debate over how to reverse amilitary coup in Sierra Leone.------------------------------Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 19:50:47 +0200 (W. Europe Daylight Time)From: AMADOU TEJAN WADDA < wadda@ihe.nl To: PMJ@COMMIT.gm Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Collapsed BuildingMessage-ID: < Pine.WNT.3.96.970901181454.-115145A-100000@hscr58-57.ihe.nl Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMr PMJ,My congratulations on a well written article in which you've successfullyhighlighted, in very simple terms, the possible causes of the collapse ofthe building on Kairaba Avenue.I've however noted that a couple of things didn't come out very clear,atleast to me,and as such wish to comment as follows:You rightly mentioned the different concrete mixes (1:2:4 or 1:3:6)that are commonly used in the Gambia. However, you missed out on thevery important fact that these ratios can only be obtained by using thesame units of measurement. I've measured some time ago the volume of a50kg cement bag with a view to verifying if it equates to an average sizedwheel barrow (un-dented), and guess what.. it only measured about 80percent of the wheel barrow volume. Using a mix based on different unitscould therefore give a final mix which is different from the intended.The dented nature of most of our wheelbarrows (in effect reduced volumes)along with the safety factor incorporated in the design however, normallymake up for the discrepancy resulting from the different measurementunits. It however becomes more pronounced when new wheelbarrows areemployed.I will comment on the aspects of road maintenance you alluded to in mynext posting.PS.Is Tjalling Mak still out there?TO: GAMBIA-LI wish to again caution that the hypothesis elaborated by PMJ be usedonly as a means of enlightening ourselves about the possible causes ofbuilding failures and not to pass judgement on the cause of collapse ofthe Kairaba Avenue building.E-mail: wadda@ihe.nl _________________________ ____ ____ ___________ ______| I.H.E. - Delft | |_ _||_ _||_ ________| | | Infrastructure| P.O.Box 3015, 2601 DA | || ||____||__||__ | | Hydraulics| DELFT, The Netherlands | _||_ _||_ _||__||____ | | Environment| Fax: +31 (0)15 2122921| |____||____||___________| |______|`-------------------------' D E L F T------------------------------Date: Tue, 02 Sep 1997 00:00:12 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: comet357@aol.com Subject: Re: messageMessage-ID: < 340BB97C.71BB@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Jabou!I=B4ve sent the message again to the two addresses. I hope you receive i=this time. Apologies to the other list members for sending this messagethrough Gambia-l. =Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------= Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> => Got your message again but not the list of wholesalers etc that you sen=t.------------------------------Date: Tue, 2 Sep 1997 11:30:14 +0100 (BST)From: J GAYE < J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Employment figureMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970902112823.9582D-100000@harrier.cen.brad.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII have searched all my files but could not see it. It appears that oldfiles are deleted to create space after two or so months and I've lostit. I hope someone in the group could help you.Cheers!Jawara------------------------------Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 01:59:19 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Dodou=B4s?= messagesMessage-ID: < 340D26E7.7CD4@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi list managers!Dodou Jobe was added to the mailing list some time ago. He hashowever not been getting any posts for the last week. Could you pleasecheck into it. His e-mail address is: dodou@slg.se Thanks.Buharry.------------------------------Date: Tue, 2 Sep 1997 21:01:22 -0400 (EDT)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: Collapsed BuildingMessage-ID: < 970902210037_119162737@emout15.mail.aol.com Latir,Your account givem on 8/29/97 on the collapsed building, makes me to ask somequestions+ raise some concerns. First, the collapsed building, we were toldthat perhaps the cause was thunderbolt and lightning; well for that tohappened the structural material must have flaws i.e either the material callfor in the blue pint was not followed to specification or it wasadulterated. Besides being an astute businessman, I understand Mr. Samba isalso a lawyer. This being the case, I would assume that he has a supportingcast of architechs and engineers drawing up plans for his projects. I wouldurge that he call them to "the carpet" and demand some answers or better yetreplace them; save himself a lot of grief. However lets wait and see what theinvestigation reveals.Second, latir you mention that a disaster ocuured last year at the site ofarch 22, the investigation in that debacle should have included the following1. compression test on the concrete,2. report on the foundation and 3.packingtest to ensure that the ground can withstand the weight.It is very odd tobuild an arch and cars are forbidden to drive "thru" it . If the vibrationsfrom cars can cause damage to the arch, then we need to take a serius look atthe kind of concrete specified on the blue print. I was also made aware that10 million dalasies was the price tag for the arch. I wonder who or whatwe're trying to appease? That money could have been better spent improvingthe quality of life for the Gambian peaple or better yet build more highschools to accommodate the growing population of high school age children whofind themselves displaced. In both these cases, a behavioural pattern isforming I seriously urge that all blue print materils be thoroughly examinedand the supporting cast be made to answer questions concerning the quality oftheir work.Please supply us with more info as the investigation proceeds.Thanks.Daddy Sang------------------------------Date: Tue, 2 Sep 1997 23:08:04 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBarry Mahon has been added to the group. Please give a brief introof yourself to the group.send mail to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 2 Sep 1997 23:30:38 -0400 (EDT)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: correctionMessage-ID: < 970902230730_466718537@emout14.mail.aol.com In my piece about the collapsed building, I wrote "who or what we're tryingto appease" It should read who or what are we trying to appease?ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Wed, 3 Sep 1997 14:41:46 + 0200 METFrom: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Collapsed BuildingMessage-ID: < 4F974851C80@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITLatir wrote,> The most important issue I believe this all> raises is that of adherence to and enforcement of a legal building> code. Perhaps some of may be in a position to address this. What> is the state of the present building codes in The Gambia? How are> they enforced? Does the government have the capacity to properly> enforce them?In my opinion this is indeed the most crucial question. In the fieldof civil engineering, there are two distinct phases in the erection ofa building. Phase one involves planning and design and phase twoinvolves the actual construction, i,e, the translation of what is onpaper into reality.In a country with a sound engineering practice, clearly defined codesare put in place to handle both phases. Furthermore, instruments areput in place to ensure full implementation of design codes. Regardingyour question as to whether such codes and instruments exist in theGambia, I cannot say much since I am not familiar with engineeringpractice in the Gambia. However, I would like to highlight somegenerally relevant points in this respect.In the design phase, a structural engineering consultant wouldgenerally work together with an architect to design the structureswhich shall both DURING and AFTER the construction hold the buildingtogether. Let us note by the way that architects are generally notequipped to conduct structural analysis necessary to ensure stability,it is rather the structural engineer who analyses the forces acting oneach part and the necessary design characteristics like amount ofsteel, dimensions of columns, type of concrete mixture, required etc.In this design work, the engineer is guided by the codes of thecountry in question.In the construction phase, a construction firm would take thediagrams from the consultant and construct the building or structurein stages. How the structure is to be erected is left to the firm. Forexample, the type of scaffolding used, the types of machines used, themethods used for the actual construction are all his decision. It isevident that using its creativity and know how, such a firm could savea lot of money by choosing the most economical method without beingunfair to the client (the owner of the building). However it becomesevident also that the contractor may try to save here and there byusing materials of a lower quality or an inferior concrete mixture forexample.The question now arises: given the fact that private firms areinterested in their own interest in the first place, how does oneguarantee that the client gets the quality for which he or she haspaid? Also, given the fact that it is human to err among otherreasons, how can one be sure that what is designed on paper reallyfulfils the stability criteria as required by the codes of a givencountry?Let us take the last question first. Good practice requires that apartfrom the structural engineer who designed the structure, at least onemore person equipped with profound knowledge on structures shouldINDEPENDENTLY examine the plans and check using his/her owncalculations whether all the forces are taken into consideration andfinally whether the structure so designed is in a position towithstand those forces according to the design codes of that country.In former British colonies the design codes are the British Standards(BS) and the town engineer and his staff or engineers from the publicworks department should normally put their OK stamp on any designbefore its use for construction. This is the first point to note; thatan independent body of structural engineers should always serve as acheck for the stability of a structure to be constructed. Normallysuch a body should not be private but rather public.The second point to note is that whereas design may satisfystability, as someone rightly pointed out using the example ofnon-vertically erected columns, failure could occur due to an error ordeliberate attempt to save on materials used for construction. Becauseof this, site engineers should regularly visit the construction sitebefore any new stage is entered into in the construction process. Goodpractice normally requires that the design engineer on site and theconstruction engineer be INDEPENDENT from one another. Thus theinterest of the client shall not be compromised. Such a site engineercould request that a column or parts of the building be demolished, iffound unfit, before further construction continues. Good practice alsomakes it necessary that on site quality control measures beimplemented. Concrete samples are thereby taken, by an independentperson/ institution to test the stability of the concrete mixturesused.Generally the codes used in any given country are derived from yearsof research and experience and are therefore bound to stand the testof time. The problem with the safety or stability of structurestherefore depends rather on the method of construction, skilfulnessand experience of the construction workers and materials used,assumingthat the design was correct. The question of considering rain as aload toucheson one very important aspect, namely that the codes in use must beadapted to the realities of the country in question. In some countriesfor example, snow is considered as a load in design. In our part ofthe world where rainfall intensity could easily exceed 15mm/hour theforce due to collected water cannot be neglected especially when thesurface area of collection is large.Finally one should note that despite all these measures accidents dooccur. The force or weakening effects of lightening is as far as Iknow not normally taken into account in civil engineering design. Suchunexpected factors are normally taken care of, in bulk, by the safetyfactor mentioned in earlier postings. Foundations are perhaps the mostdifficult parts of a building especially when it comes to specialdesigns like Pile foundations ( I gather this was used in the Archconstruction). Here again, good practice would require that anindependent body should examine whether the soil underneath issuitable for the foundation design. The main problem here is thatlocal discontinuities like faults or abrupt shifting of soil layersmay easily be overlooked due to inadequate sampling of the soil (sampling is the only means of examining the soil beneath since itcannot be seen by the naked eye). But perhaps the most difficult bitto deal with here is the presence of water. Keeping water away isoften the most difficult construction challenge to overcome. Trafficforces must have been taken into consideration in the design, so myguess is that in the case of the Arch the foundation was the keyfault.These considerations make it clear that a good infrastructure needs tobe in place in order to ensure good and safe engineering practice inthe Gambia. In the final analysis one should never loose sight of thefact that private firms and consultants are primarily interested inprofit. Checks and balances therefore need to be in place to protectthe clients of such firms. Finally we may ask on a different notewhether it would not be wise to reactivate the Public Works Departmentor an equivalent public institution to actively participate in theconstruction works of the country. By doing so, the profits,experiences and expertise gathered over the years could be put at theservice of the whole of society. If a lawyer can do it why not theGovernment of the Gambia?regards,Alpha Robinson------------------------------Date: Wed, 3 Sep 1997 08:50:09 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970903084855.19272C-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHarald Pfluegar has been added to the list. We welcome him and willforward to his introduction and contributions.ThanksTony Loum------------------------------Date: Wed, 3 Sep 1997 12:04:01 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: tloum@u.washington.edu, Subject: RE: New memberMessage-ID: < TFSJNVHI@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableTonyIt seems that not many people actually introduce themselves to the group=2E==20I would think it might be appropriate to ask as you do for just a very =20brief introduction or just even an acknowledgement would suffice=2E Is that==20asking for too much?Folks , friends and fellow compatriots I do not think so!!peaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: tloum@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSent: Wednesday, September 03, 1997 11:44 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: New member--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Harald Pfluegar has been added to the list=2E We welcome him and willforward to his introduction and contributions=2EThanksTony Loum**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 12:59:03 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in SenegalMessage-ID: < 340D9757.B7071F20@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitRefugees flee to Gambia from unrest in SenegalCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.BANJUL, Sept 1 (Reuter) - Up to 2,000 refugees fleeing growingviolence in Senegal's separatist southern province of Casamance havearrived in neighbouring Gambia, Red Cross sources said on Monday.Neighbouring Guinea Bissau's state radio said its president, JoaoBernardo Vieira, had offered to mediate between the Senegaleseauthorities and the separatist rebels.Senegalese officials said on Sunday that a woman and three childrendied after their throats were slit, presumably by rebels, in a raidrecalling the horror of attacks blamed on fundamentalist rebels inAlgeria.Officials in the provincial capital Ziguinchor identified thevictims as a woman and her two children and a five-year-old girl, killedon Saturday night near the village of Etafoune.The killings took the weekend death toll in the southern touristand farming province to nine. Earlier on Saturday a mine exploded undera bus near Etafoune, killing five passengers.Officials said the savagery of Saturday killings was unprecedentedin the history of the revolt, which began in 1982.Officials said the bus attack, involving an anti-tank mine, wasmost likely aimed at the army, which has been hunting separatistsfollowing the killing of 25 soldiers on August 19.Fighting between the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance andthe army has killed hundreds of people. REUTER------------------------------Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 13:07:46 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: SPRAY DEATH MAN `HAD BEEN MENTALLY ILL'Message-ID: < 340D9962.2727937D@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSPRAY DEATH MAN `HAD BEEN MENTALLY ILL'Copyright 1997 PA News.By Martin Evans, PA NewsA man who died in police custody after being squirted with a CS sprayhad a history of mental illness, an inquest heard today.Ibrahima Sey, 29, originally from the Gambia, died in Ilford policestation, east London, in March last year, after being arrested for analleged domestic incident.Detective Sergeant Kenneth Rees from the Hertfordshire Constabulary,who investigated the death, told the coroner's jury at Snaresbrook CrownCourt that investigations in Mr Sey's former home in Sweden had shown hehad been suffering from a psychotic illness since May, 1992, whichculminated in the attempted murder of his Swedish wife.The court heard that Mr Sey, who was already married in his nativeAfrica, was treated in a psychiatric hospital in Stockholm following theattack on his wife, but was later released.He was subsequently extradited to Norway on drug-trafficking chargeswhere his mental condition deteriorated.Detective Sergeant Rees, giving medical evidence from Gambia andScandinavia, said following his release from prison in Norway, Mr Seyhad applied for political asylum in Britain.Mr Sey had served in the Gambian police force for a time in 1984 andmarried his African wife in 1989.He arrived in Britain in 1995 and was awaiting the results of hisasylum application when he died.His death in custody last year came just two weeks into police trialsinto the use of CS sprays.The case led to demands from civil liberties campaigners for thesprays to be withdrawn.An investigation by the Police Complaints Commission and the CrownProsecution Service announced in July that there was insufficientevidence to prosecute any of the officers involved.The hearing was adjourned until tomorrow.------------------------------Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 20:23:26 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CasamanceMessage-ID: < 340E29AE.65B@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi everyone!Should The Gambia, the country most likely to be affected if thetroubles escalate in Casamance apart from Senegal, continue to take apassive stance on the issue? Shouldn=B4t the Gambia offer to mediatebetween the two sides in a neutral manner? What do you think?P.S.The issue of Yaya Jammeh=B4s tribe aside (if possible).D.S.------------------------------Date: Wed, 3 Sep 1997 16:15:26 -0700From: "BRIAN MANGA TOURAY" < bmtouray@mho.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Did not get the chance to contribute to the Gambia LMessage-ID: < 199709032229.PAA06641@mx2.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitIt is been a while since I was added to the list, basically I was too busyeven to read some of my mail sometimes. Currently I am finding more freetime to communicate with all the good fellows. There are few Gambians herein Denver, Colorado and there possibilities that they don't know about theGambia L. I am trying to make be aware of it.Once again I am thanking Ebrima Ceesay & Modou Mbowe who introduced me toTony Loum. Tony thank you for adding me to the list.I have not been to Banjul since 1989 but I am following up with situationdown there and hope to updated periodically.Sincerely,B. M. TourayDenver, Colorado------------------------------Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 20:55:14 -0400From: William Roberts < wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Request for recipes -ReplyMessage-ID: < s40dce87.073@osprey.smcm.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inlineMKJ -Hello Brother - I made it through the summer, things are going along OKhere - well, busy as hell you know, but, what else is new. Off toGuatemala and Gambia with students this year.Marriage is weird as usual, but my sons are blossoming - they arebeautiful boys.Stay in touch, I'll write more soon.YahyaJennifer Galt's niece is going to school here at SMC, came by and saidher aunt said she should go by and say hello to Yahya.------------------------------Date: Wed, 3 Sep 97 19:37:29 PDTFrom: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: EMPLOYMENT FIGURESMessage-ID: < 9709040237.utk28373@RR5.intel.com Pa Lamin,I beleived this is the information you were requesting concerning Foroya'semployment figures.EnjoyPa-Abdou BarrowGOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630 SAYS SECRETARY OF STATE FOR EMPLOYMENT=WHERE ARE THE COMPANIES TO EMPLOY THE YOUTH?FOROYAA Supplement No. 24/97, 30 June, 1997 The Fourth Meetingof the National Assembly,The National Assembly began its fourth meeting this year on 23 June,1997. Some of the key issues that were raised by the members of the Natio=nalAssembly during the sitting are the questions of fertilizer, seeds, elect=ricitygenerating capacity, markets for vegetables, employment, the CooperativeUnion, GGC=92s relation to groundnut and so on and so forth. What is of i=nterestto FOROYAA is the Secretary of State for Trade, Industry and Employment=92=claim that 317,474 are employed by companies in this country. FOROYAA cal=lson the Secretary of State to revisit his statistics. It was just in 1994that a study was done on private enterprise development. The GreaterBanju=Area is where most of the companies are based. The study reviewed industr=ialfishing, horticulture, manufacturing, construction, tourism, transport,trade and finance. The study indicated that between 1992 and 1994, thenumber of establishments reduced by 10per cent from 1522 in 1992 to 128in 1994 while the total number of employees dropped from 7,155 in 1992to 5,312 in 1994. The studies included Basse and Farafenni. The numberof establishments in Basse were said to have declined from 16 in 1992 to13 in 1994 and employment fell from 147 to 138. In Farafenni, the numberof establishments rose from 9 to 12 from 1992 to 1994 and the number ofemployees rose from 72 to 100. It is therefore amazing that the Secretary=of State came up with a figure of 317,474. Where did it come from? We hop=he is aware that the informal sector is different from the formal sectorwhich is characterised by established or registered companies as establis=hments.FOROYAA will follow the matter up for further clarification. Let the fact=be accepted. Unemployment is terribly on the rise. (followed by 10pages of questions and answers from the MPs to the Sec.=ofStates during the fourth meeting of the NA). Question No. 128, Hon. Sidia Jatta, Member for Wuli Constituency: Mr.Speaker, Sir, would the Secretary of State for trade, Industry and Employ=mentinform the National Assembly how many people are employed by governmentand companies in the country, and what the unemployment rate is in TheGambia? Answer: Mr. Speaker Sir, the Government of The Gambia has in itspay roll 14,630 workers. The number of people employed by the private sec=toris estimated to be 317,474. According to the figures from the Central Sta=tistics,the unemployment rate has been estimated at 4% taking into account thelabour force engaged in agriculture. In a supplementary question, Mr. Sid=iaJatta reminded the Secretary of State for Trade, Industry and Emplomentthat he has said that the unemploment rate in the country is just 4%. Hethen asked him how he can account for this low figure because it seemsto be so low. In response, the Secretary of State said that he has madeit very clear that this figure is given to him by the Statistics Departme=ntand that it is the private sector which should lead in terms of providing=employment. Mr. Jatta further said that he was saying that money is being=paid by the people to the government which should be ploughed back intothe productive sectors of the economy so that people can be employed. Hethen asked the Secretary of State whether he did not think that that iswhat should be done to eradicate the unemploment rate. In response, theSecretary of State said that if Mr. Jatta says that money should be ploug=hedback into the productive sectors, he thinks he has to clarify because alot of money is being pumped into this sector such as the hospitals etc.------------------------------Date: Wed, 3 Sep 1997 22:44:21 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SubscribeMessage-ID: < 970903223404_-1568736158@emout04.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-09-02 04:07:48 EDT, you write:<< Can you tell one of the list managersto put me back. My email is: Kaiisa@hs.nki.no Just incase you don'thave it anymore. :-)) >>KINDLY ADD ISATOU B KAIRA BACK TO THE LISTTHANK YOUMOMODOU J------------------------------Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 12:23:43 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Brief IntroductionMessage-ID: < 340D56CF.7757@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAs requested, a brief introduction.I am an Irish Volunteer working for Gamtel at the GTMI, GambiaTelecommunications and Multimedia Institute in Kanifing. I have beenhere since Feb 97 and will be here until Feb 99. My job is to design andimplement new courses for GTMI in the field of IT.Prior to coming to the Gambia I have spent almost 20 years working inLuxembourg as a contractor to the EU, as MD of a company providing emailand Internet services and as the Executive Director of a European TradeAssociation for companies in the electronic information sector.My interests are IT and its application in information handling andespecially the opportunities of the Net in upgrading knowledge in anappropriate way for developing countries, specifically here in theGambia.Bye, Barry------------------------------Date: Thu, 04 Sep 1997 09:39:54 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in SenegalMessage-ID: < 340E81EA.2AFB@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLatir Downes-Thomas wrote:> Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal> Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.Just as a matter of interest - does Reuters know you are re-distributingtheir news??Bye, Barry------------------------------Date: Thu, 04 Sep 1997 12:29:07 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in SenegalMessage-ID: < 340E8D73.1AC6@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBarry,what do you mean - *their* news? I don't think that facts belong toanybody. I know that there's something like copyright but is it not thesame question as the one about intellectual property ??Did anybody ask the people in Casamance, did anybody ask the family ofthe murdered - may their souls rest in perfect peace - whether they want*their* news re-distributed by Reuters??BTW - welcome to the list !!Regards,AndreaBarry Mahon wrote:> Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:> >> > Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal> >> > Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.> >> >> Just as a matter of interest - does Reuters know you are re-distributing> their news??> Bye, BarryBarry, what do you mean - *their* news? I don't think that facts belongto anybody? I know that there's something like copyright but is it notthe same question as the one about intellectual property ??Did anybody ask the people in Casamance, did anybody ask the family ofthe murdered - may their souls rest in perfect peace - whether they want*their* news re-distributed by Reuters??BTW - welcome to the list !!Regards,Andrea------------------------------Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 8:49:44 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: klumpp@kar.dec.com, Subject: RE: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unMessage-ID: < TFSGZMWS@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableBarry,I am surprised that you even ask such a question=2EWhen are we going to wake up to reality? Or do you want the western media =20==20to control the news ,then tell you ONLY what they want you to hear=2ELatir three cheers to you and keep the real news alive =2E We do not want =20==20secondhand and adulterated views especially if it concerns our region=2EBarry, no offense =2E Maybe we misunderstood what you really meantThanks and peaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: klumpp@kar=2Edec=2EcomSent: Thursday, September 04, 1997 6:28 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from un--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Barry,what do you mean - *their* news? I don't think that facts belong toanybody=2E I know that there's something like copyright but is it not thesame question as the one about intellectual property ??Did anybody ask the people in Casamance, did anybody ask the family ofthe murdered - may their souls rest in perfect peace - whether they want*their* news re-distributed by Reuters??BTW - welcome to the list !!Regards,AndreaBarry Mahon wrote:> Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:> >> > Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal> >> > Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd=2E All rights reserved=2E> >> >> Just as a matter of interest - does Reuters know you are =20re-distributing> their news??> Bye, BarryBarry, what do you mean - *their* news? I don't think that facts belongto anybody? I know that there's something like copyright but is it notthe same question as the one about intellectual property ??Did anybody ask the people in Casamance, did anybody ask the family ofthe murdered - may their souls rest in perfect peace - whether they want*their* news re-distributed by Reuters??BTW - welcome to the list !!Regards,Andrea**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 17:09:49 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD:ECOMOG Lifts Embargo on LiberiaMessage-ID: <19970904151018.AAA18500@LOCALNAME>ECOMOG Lifts Embargo on LiberiaLAGOS, September 2 (Xinhua) -- The West African Peace-keepingforce in Liberia known as ECOMOG lifted a 30-kilometer embargo zonealong the coast of Liberia Monday, said a report reaching here today."The immediate advantage of this action is that a "war risk"insurance for charterers or owners of vessels calling at the Liberianports will no longer be applicable", the National Ports Authorityannounced in a statement.The move by ECOMOG is believed to be a result of a decision made atthe summit of heads of state and government of the Economic Communityof West African States (ECOWAS).The meeting which ended Saturday in Nigerian capital Abuja orderedthat all sanctions imposed on Liberia by ECOWAS will be lifted as aresult of the inauguration of an elected government in that country inearly August that ended Liberia's seven years of civil war.The summit also decided that ECOWAS will request the United Nationsand other members of the international society to do the same.During the war, "vessels sailing to Liberia were doing so at risk,thus paying huge insurance," the statement said.Because of the war and the embargo, the free port of Monrovia nowhandles less than five percent of its pre-war volume of freight, thereport said."With the abolition of the embargo, vessels, especially main linevessels can now sail to Liberia without any security risk," said thestatement. Enditem------------------------------Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 14:07:07 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: sahelMessage-ID: < TFSLDVXA@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableRegarding the drought and rainsReleased by Pan African News AgencyFYIBANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - Preparations are underway for a two-day summit =20==20of the nine-nation Inter-State Committee for the Control of Drought in =20the Sahel or Cilss, to be held here Sept=2E 11-12=2EAt that summit, the Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, will assume the =20chairmanship of the organization for the next three years while the =20country's Secretary of State for Agriculture, Sambou Kinteh, takes over =20as Cilss Coordinator minister=2EThe preparations began here Monday with a three-day meeting of experts =20from the nine Cilss countries -- Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Chad, Gambia, =20Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritius, Niger and Senegal=2EThe experts meeting, which ended Wednesday, reviewed this season's =20adverse climatic and crop situation in the Sahel region=2E The meeting's =20recommendations will be submitted to a ministerial conference, also to be =20==20held in Banjul=2EKinteh told the experts on Monday that although the Cilss member states =20had managed to pull the region out of an emergency situation, the =20prevailing agro-climatic situation showed the fragility of the =20organization's achievements=2ECilss started its activities on Sept=2E 12, 1973, initially with the =20objective of mobilizing and coordinating emergency food aid, the =20implementation of few specific projects and the sensitization of the =20international community about the situation in the sahel=2EIn 1976, the emergency relief phase came to an end and attention was =20focused on development issues=2ECilss adopted its first generation program between 1976-82 under which =20the organization was able to implement over 612 national and regional =20projects=2EAfter 1982, the organization went through a series of revised strategy =20phases and in January 1993, it adopted the Plan of Recovery and =20Sustainable Revival=2EThe plan involved financial and administrative reforms under which 101 =20senior and junior officers were retrenched from the Ouagadougou-based =20Cilss=2EThe organization's programs were also streamlined in six major broad =20categories -- food security, natural resources management information, =20training, research, population and development=2EThese tasks have been distributed evenly among the three institutions of =20the organization, namely, the executive secretariat located in Burkina =20Faso, AGRHYMET center in Niamey, Niger, and the Sahel Institute located =20in Bamako, Mali=2EImplementation of Cilss projects has, however, been hampered by financial =20==20contribution arrears by member states, which have seriously curtailed the =20==20operations of the secretariat=2ECilss regional projects and programs have included the regional gas =20program, the information training program for the environment, and the =20regional solar program all which came to an end in 1994=2EUnder the auspices of the 1992 Earth Summit, Cilss has established =20partnership with international organizations=2E These include the =20Organization of the Islamic Conference/ Sahel/Islamic Development Bank =20program of cooperation and assistance for projects in the area of drought =20==20and desertification control=2EThe above program, which is nearing the stage of endorsement and =20execution, is expected to cost between 400 million and 500 million U=2ES =20dollarsThe amount is expected to be spent on 52 regional projects in the field =20of emergency assistance, water resources, food security, plant protection =20==20and desertification control=2EThe forthcoming Banjul summit is considered historical in that it will =20coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Club du Sahel a grouping of =20donors which has mobilized a lot of support for Cilss=2EThe summit leaders are also to adopt a plan known as Sahel 21 Vision a =20blueprint that will guide the operations in the coming century=2E**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 16:07:43 -0400From: mjallow@juno.com (Moe S. Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Just a testMessage-ID: < 19970904.160745.3774.9.mjallow@juno.com Just testing an email accountMoe------------------------------Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 22:38:22 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: News on Senegalese separatist in CasamanceMessage-ID: <19970904203826.AAA42664@LOCALNAME>From: C-afp@clari.net (AFP / Kader Diop)Newsgroups:clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.conflict.misc,clari.world.militarySubject: Senegalese troops missing after bloodshed with Casamancerebels Organization: Copyright 1997 by Agence France-PresseMessage-ID: < Qsenegal-casamanceUROGk_7aL@clari.net DAKAR, Aug 21 (AFP) - Twenty-six Senegalese army officers andtroops were missing on Thursday, two days after clashes withseparatist fighters in the southern Casamance province that left about30 rebels dead and six soldiers wounded.A general staff statement said the rebels were killed during asecurity operation on Tuesday to put an end to a "long series oftrouble-making by armed elements in the region around Zinguichor," thecapital of the southern province.The missing soldiers had not returned to base by early Thursdayand a search for them was under way, the general staff said, after thebloodiest exchange in the troubled province in the past six months,where a partial peace process is in hand.In July last year, 23 soldiers were declared missing in Babonda,east of Ziguinchor, before a subsequent announcement that they hadbeen killed in a rebel ambush.In the past five weeks, fighting has stepped up between troops andseparatists in the province, largely cut off from northern Senegal bythe enclaved former British colony of Gambia.Suspected members of the Casamance Movement of Democratic Forces(MFDC) killed two soldiers in an attack on their vehicle, attacked amilitary camp in the capital and a gendarmerie post at Diouloulou, aswell as assaulting civilians.The clashes have accompanied peace negotiations under the aegis ofthe French ambassador to Senegal, Andre Lewin, who facilitated a visitto France by an MFDC team headed by the movement's deputy leader,Edmond Boro, which was followed by a July trip to Casamance by membersof a separatist group wing based in Europe.The aim of these moves was to ease dissent among theseparatists, which had largely been responsible for stalling the startof peace negotiations with the Dakar government, initially set forApril 1996, and open the way for a trip to Europe by MFDC leaderFather Diamacoune Senghor.In spite of significant steps toward peace, trouble haspersisted on a sporadic and relatively minor basis.It was not immediately clear whether the latest incidents onTuesday represented a serious setback to the peace process initiatedby a unilateral ceasefire proposed by Diamacoune in December 1995, orwere instead representative of differences among the separatists.Any escalation in rebel attacks and crackdowns by the army wouldbe a major threat to the peace process, which has led to a return offoreign tourists in greater numbers to Casamance, after bad publicitycaused by the unexplained 1995 disappearance of four Frenchholidaymakers.Casamance separatist trends emerged among communities of the localDiola people in the early 1980s, resentful at what they perceived asdomination by Dakar and settlers from the north of the west Africancountry.*********************************************************************From: C-afp@clari.net (AFP)Newsgroups:clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.crime.murders.political,clari.ne ws.crime.murdersSubject: Senegalese separatist leader assassinatedOrganization: Copyright 1997 by Agence France-PresseMessage-ID:< Qsenegal-casamanceURNbO_7aS@clari.net DAKAR, Aug 28 (AFP) - A leader of the separatist movement inSenegal's southern Casamance province has been killed in unclearcircumstances, informed sources said Thursday.Sarani Badiane, one of four aides to the leader of the CasamanceMovement of Democratic Forces (MFDC), Father Diamacoune Senghor, hadnot been seen since Sunday and was found dead Tuesday with his throatslit just outside Ziguinchor, the Casamance capital.His killing comes a week after 25 Senegalese soldiers werekilled in a rebel ambush not far from Ziguinchor.No one has claimed responsibility for the killing, which may havebeen a settling of scores between the separatists' military andpolitical wings, or retaliation by Senegalese government forces forthe devastating ambush.Meanwhile deputy MFDC leader Edmond Boro has been missing for twodays, and local press reports said that the two other key aides,Sanoune Bodian and Mamadou Dieme, are holed up in Senghor's residence.The clashes coincide with peace negotiations under the aegis ofthe French ambassador to Senegal, Andre Lewin, who facilitated a visitto France by an MFDC team headed by Boro and including Badiane, whichwas followed by a July trip to Casamance by members of a separatistgroup wing based in Europe.These visits were intended to ease dissent among theseparatists, who had largely been responsible for stalling the startof peace talks with the Dakar government, initially set for April1996, and open the way for a trip to Europe by Senghor.Casamance separatist trends emerged among communities of the localDiola people in the early 1980s, resentful at what they perceived asdomination by Dakar and settlers from the north of the west Africancountry.-=-=- Want to tell us what you think about the ClariNews?Please feel free to < > < comments@clari.net >.------------------------------Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 21:50:29 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: News on Senegalese separatist in CasamanceMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIthe problem in the casamance region was discussed a while backand certainly needs to be re-visited. gambia's uncomfortableposition by virtue of its geographical location (locatedbetween the northern part and southern part of senegal) oughtto be the most convincing reason why we must take a moreproactive part in the entire process.by now we all know that when guns start blazing, politicalboudaries are hardly respected. the reports posted on this liston the renewed escallation of fighting between the two parties,is already having an impact on gambia. the fleeing refugees fromcasamance into gambia has turned what some have called aninternal problem of senegal into an international one.the lessons from the liberian war which spilled over intosierra leone must not escape us. sierra leone continues tosuffer greatly from that war. (some might even say that gambiawas affected by that war too - refugees, militarization of thestate, ...before offering my opinion as to the direction we ought to takeperhaps it would be more prudent to first know what thecurrent position of the government is. Does anyone know?latjor------------------------------Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 21:56:30 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: News on Senegalese separatist in CasamanceMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIapologies folks:last sentence: "... what the government's position/policy iswith regards to the casamance problem".latjor------------------------------Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 10:14:30 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Virus warningMessage-ID: < 340FBF66.45C3@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitthis was distributed within Digital Equipment today,Greets,Andrea> Virus warning> >>WARNING!!!!!! If you receive an e-mail titled "JOIN THE CREW" DO> NOT> >>>> open it!> >>>> It will erase EVERYTHING on your hard drive! Send this letter> out to> >>>> as many people you can.......this is a new virus and not many> people> >>>> know about it!> >>>>> >>>> This information was received this morning from IBM, please> share it> >>>> with anyone that might access the Internet.> >>>>> >>>> Also,> >>>>> >>>> If anyone receives mail entitled; PENPAL GREETINGS! please> delete it> >>>> WITHOUT reading it!! This is a warning for all Internet users> -> >>>> there is a dangerous virus propagating across the Internet> through an> >>>> e-mail message entitled "PENPAL GREETINGS!".> >>>>> >>>> DO NOT DOWNLOAD ANY MESSAGE ENTITLED "PENPAL GREETINGS"!!> >>>>> >>>> This message appears to be a friendly letter asking you if you> are> >>>> interested in a penpal, but by the time you read this letter,> it is> >>>> too late. The trojan horse" virus will have already infected> the boot> >>>> sector of your hard drive, destroying all of the data present.> It is> >>>> a self-replicating virus, and once the message is read, it> will> >>>> AUTOMATICALLY forward itself to anyone who's e-mail address is> >>>> present in YOUR mailbox!> >>>>> >>>> This virus will DESTROY your hard drive, and holds the> potential to> >>>> DESTROY the hard drive of anyone whose mail is in your in box,> and> >>>> who's mail is in their in box and so on. If this virus keeps> getting> >>>> passed, it has the potential to do a great deal of DAMAGE to> computer> >>>> networks worldwide!!!!> >>>>> >>>> Please, delete the message entitled "PENPAL GREETINGS!" as> soon as> >>>> you see it! And pass this message along to all of your> friends,> >>> relatives and the other readers of the newsgroups and mailing> lists which> >>>> you are on so that they are not hurt by this dangerous> virus!!!!> >>>>> >>>> Please pass this along to everyone you know so this can be> stopped.> >>>> PASS THIS ON TO YOUR FRIENDS!!! WARNING !!!> >>>> There is a new virus going arround in the last couple of> days!!!> >>>> DO NOT open or even look at any mail that you get that says:> >>>> "Returned or Unable to Deliver" This virus will attach itself> to your> >>>> computer components and render them useless. Immediately> delete any> >>>> mail items that says this. AOL has said this is a very> dangerous virus,> >>>> and there is NO remedy for it at this time, Please Be Careful,> And> >>>> forward to all your on-line friends A.S.A.P.> >>>>> >>>> Forward this A.S.A.P. to every single person you know!!!!!!!!!> >>>>>>IMPORTANT !!!!> >>>> >>>> It is essential that this problem be reconciled as soon as> possible.> >>>>> >>>> A few hours ago, someone opened an E-Mail that had the subject> heading of> >>>> a04free.com. Within seconds of opening it, a window appeared> and began to> >>>> display all files that were being deleted. The user> immediately shut down> >>>> the computer, but it was too late. This virus wiped all out.> It ate the Anti Virus> >>>> Software that comes with the Windows '95 Program along with> F-Prot AVS. Neither was able >>>> to detect it.> >>>>> >>>> Please be careful and send this to as many people as possible,> so maybe> >>>> this new virus can be eliminated.------------------------------Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 10:16:50 GMT+1From: "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: gor-jiggenMessage-ID: < 630E6A807C8@amadeus.cmi.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHello,can somebody tell me about the Senegalese type of gor-jiggen whodress like women and go to parties and dance etc. I know very littleabout it, and would like to know more. Are they like men in most oftheir daily life, and only dress up and act as women at parties etc.(a male paralell to Kanyalengs who often dress like men in rituals, butconsider themselves and are seen as women??), or do they take on ageneral gor-jiggen identity that affects their whole life. Are theymarried? Do they come from certain ethnic groups? Is this a temporalthing or will it last througout life? Does it exist in Gambia aswell?(NB! I am not talking about ordinary homosexuals- or people who areconsidered too much like people of the other gender and thus referred to asgor-jiggen just implying that they are not so feminine or masculineas expected)This may not be of general interest to the whole list, and repliesdirectly to my mail address is most welcome!Thanks!Best regards,Heidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 08:06:53 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in SenegalMessage-ID: < 340FBD9D.452A@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAndrea Klumpp wrote:> Barry,> what do you mean - *their* news? I don't think that facts belong to> anybody. I know that there's something like copyright but is it not the same question as the one about intellectual property ??Perhaps I should have said 'the' news. If Reuters didn't report it thenyou wouldn't know about it - would you prefer that? If Reuters reportsit someone made an intellectual effort and was paid (a Gambian in thiscase) and so why should Reuters not protect their property? Copyright isnot (just) a commercial right - you would not like your words re-usedwithout permission, or maybe you would.Thanks for the welcome to the list. I assure you I am not a troublemaker but I do draw the line at re-distribution without authorisation.I take the same attitude to copying software, how do you (and others onthe list) feel about that?Bye, Barry------------------------------Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 08:31:39 +0000From: Barry Mahon < barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unMessage-ID: < 340FC36B.1A43@ci.rech.lu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:> Barry,> I am surprised that you even ask such a question.See my answer to Andrea> When are we going to wake up to reality? Or do you want the western media to control the news ,then tell you ONLY what they want you to hear.This news comes from a Reuter correspondent in THE GAMBIA - is that whatyou mean by Western??Just to make it clear, I am totally FOR news circulation and against anyform of censorship - BUT I am also for rights being accorded to thosewho prepare news for circulation.Bye, Barry------------------------------Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 09:14:03 -0000From: "< JGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Virus warningMessage-ID: < B0000005755@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm via CommitAndrea,> Virus warningPleas do not redistribute the original message before verifying that itis not a hoax!I recommend that when you receive mails asking you to distribute to as manyas you can (and when you get mail with six exclamation marks!), please takethe time to go to the Net to browse for some keywords from the mail. If themail is a hoax (as I am willing to bet my harddisk that this one is) thenthere will be people telling about it on the Net.Generally (it is to say - always) it turns out that the virus in questionis the mail itself, not the mail it is describing. You see, some peoplethink it is fun to see how far panic can spread, and conscentious peoplewill do their best to help them, trying to protect friends all over the net.So the originator has the pleasure of seeing that his mail "spreads" likea virus all over the net.There is no such thing as a mail virus, as described in the mail youforwarded. A virus can only infect your machine when you are running it as aprogram. Certain mail programs (like Microdoft's) can have JAVA supportenabled, and will run small programs from a mail, but normally after warningyou first. JAVA can do very little damage if any, and can certainlynot infect your boot drive, delete files or send mails from your machine.If a unknown mail has an attachment, (a program or a Word document) you will dowisely not to open and run the attachment. They may well be "trojan horses" orcontain viruses, but the important point is that you have to run them beforethey can do any damage. Reading your mails will not damage your system.The only part of the original message you forwarded that made sense is therefernce to the AOL4FREE program. Originally a famous program to bypasspaying fees to AOL, this file has later been distributed as a program, whichwhen run would try to destroy your hard disk. That is a long time since now,and I doubt it still exists on the net, so it was probably added to lendcredibility to the message.JoernCommit------------------------------Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 15:01:23 +0300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Barry Mahon's Honey Moon!Message-ID: < 01BCBA0C.9DF84A40@ddbe.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable-----Original Message-----From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH [SMTP: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: 03 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 02:51 aTo: ' Gambia-L@U.washington.ed' Subject: Re:Barry Mahon's Honey Moon!Barry,First of all, a big WELOME to you to the Gambia-L! And we are very glad =and appreciate the fact that you are volunteering in our beloved country =in the area of Information Technology.So,THANK YOU very for the =contribution you are making to the development of our nascent nation.Having said that,I want to remind you that you are terribly new to our =List here, and one would have thought that you would try to enjoy your =Honey Moon period with us instead of playing the Intellectual Property =Policeman.You have just promised us that you are not a Trouble Maker;So =maybe you should try to demonstrate your good faith until in such a time =that we are convinced that you are indeed not a Trouble Maker.It is only =then that we would be comfortable enough with you to discuss about your =Pet Subject: Copyright,Intellectual Property or whatever.......In the mean time,keep up the good work down there in our beloved =homeland and thank you for everything you are doing.Regards Basss! =20------------------------------Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 14:30:26 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Virus warningMessage-ID: < 340FFB62.193C@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm > via Commit> Andrea,> > Virus warning> Pleas do not redistribute the original message before verifying that it> is not a hoax!Hi Joern and others,I would not have sent it if it had not been distributed within Digital -I took it therefore for granted that it's not a hoax - btw, what kind ofharddisk do you have ?? I try and verify ... Greetings .. Andrea------------------------------Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 14:35:18 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Barry Mahon's Honey Moon!Message-ID: < 340FFC86.6A03@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBarry, sorry, my previous mail sounded a bit harsh!Okay, for me the line is between private and commercial use ofinformation, software etc. , there's a difference wether I use it for myown or others interest or whether I make money with it.And I don't think it's fair to exclude people from information justbecause they can't afford to buy it.GreetingsAndrea------------------------------Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 08:44:02 -0400 (EDT)From: Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New Member RequestMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.95q.970905084233.5463A-100000@hera.isr.umd.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIList Managers,could you please add Babou Sallah - bsallah@aol.com thanksIsatou------------------------------Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 8:46:57 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu, Subject: RE: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unMessage-ID: < TFSGYOEK@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableWell said Barry,Now that you have cleared the remarks and made us aware of a good legal =20point that is the copyright portion which should be respected I agree =20but we still have a right to give our views or comments=2E=2ELet us keep information as accurate as possible without prejudice=2EPeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: barry=2Emahon@ci=2Erech=2EluSent: Friday, September 05, 1997 4:50 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from un--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg wrote:> Barry,> I am surprised that you even ask such a question=2ESee my answer to Andrea> When are we going to wake up to reality? Or do you want the western =20mediato control the news ,then tell you ONLY what they want you to hear=2EThis news comes from a Reuter correspondent in THE GAMBIA - is that whatyou mean by Western??Just to make it clear, I am totally FOR news circulation and against anyform of censorship - BUT I am also for rights being accorded to thosewho prepare news for circulation=2EBye, Barry**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 17:52:28 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member RequestMessage-ID: <19970905155238.AAA17666@LOCALNAME>On 5 Sep 97 at 8:44, Isatou Secka wrote:> could you please add Babou Sallah - bsallah@aol.com > thanks> IsatouBabou Sallah has been added to the list. We welcome him to Gambia-land look forward to his contributions. Please Babou, send a briefintroduction of yourself to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 13:16:53 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Report on Cilss Summit in BanjulMessage-ID: < 34103E84.9DBE7143@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitIn a PANA news piece written by Malick Jones entitled "Gambia-CilssGambia Prepares To Host Cilss Summit" it has been reported thatpreparations are underway for a two-day Cilss (Inter-State Committeefor the Control of Drought in the Sahel) summit to held from Sept.11-12 in Banjul.According to the piece, President Jammeh will assume the chairmanship ofthe organisation for the next three years and Sambou Kinteh, theSecretary of State for Agriculture, will take over as Cilss Coordinatorminister.Experts just wrapped up a series of meeting on Wednesday where "thisseason's adverse climatic and crop situation in the Sahel region" wasreviewed and recommendations will be submitted to the conference inBanjul.The piece is available at the following web site:In it, a brief history of the organisation's work is included.Another piece by the same writer, dated today September 5, 1997, andtitled "Three Non-Sahel States Seeking Cilss Membership" is alsoavailable on the Web at:In this piece it is reported that Cameroon, the Central African Republicand Guinea have applied for membership to Cilss. Also in this piece isnews that Youssou N'Dour will "give a free concert in Banjul Friday aspart of a two-day People Forum of the Sahel 21 Conference".Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Sat, 6 Sep 1997 17:17:51 +0000From: "< NARB@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SAHELMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Sent by narb@commit.gm (National Agricultural Research Board)via CommitMr. Ghanim,A point of correction! Mr. Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State forAgriculture. He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of State forAgriculture. The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr. Musa Mbenga.This is for the information of all those who have read Mr. Ghanim's pieceon the CILLS summit.Dr. Jeng------------------------------Date: Sat, 6 Sep 1997 16:31:59 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Collapsed BuildingMessage-ID: < 970906163157_-1736171528@emout06.mail.aol.com Concerning the collapsed building, l feel compelled to mention something thatl was told over the week-end. It seems that upon examining the ruins of thebuilding, it was found that the foundation had caved in quite a bit belowground. Does anyoneone out there have any opinions on this?Jabou Joh------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 84************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

