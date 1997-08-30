|
Momodou
Denmark
10380 Posts
|
|
Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 14:53:51
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 84
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Fwd: solar energy
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
2) RE: APOLOGY
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
3) Re: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)
by "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
4) request for info
by Gunjur@aol.com
5) Re: request for info
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
6) Gambian group performs in Seattle, Washington
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
7) Employment figure
by "BEYAI" <P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk>
8) VB: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
9) Signing Off
by "BALA SAHO" <B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk>
10) Re: No Subject
by "<PMJ@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
11) Re: Rejoinder to Abdou..collapsed building
by "<PMJ@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
12) Re: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)
by "<TGR@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
13) RE: Gambian group performs in Seattle, Washington
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
14) No Subject
by Gunjur@aol.com
15) Re: cell phones
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
16) fwd: Gambia Warns ECOWAS Leaders Against Divisive Policies
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
17) fwd: West Africa plan for single monetary zone by 2000
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
18) Re: Collapsed Building
by AMADOU TEJAN WADDA <wadda@ihe.nl>
19) Re: message
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
20) Re: Employment figure
by J GAYE <J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk>
21) =?iso-8859-1?Q?Dodou=B4s?= messages
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
22) Collapsed Building
by SANG1220@aol.com
23) new member
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
24) correction
by SANG1220@aol.com
25) Re: Collapsed Building
by "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
26) New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
27) RE: New member
by hghanim@nusacc.org
28) fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
29) fwd: SPRAY DEATH MAN `HAD BEEN MENTALLY ILL'
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
30) Casamance
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
31) Did not get the chance to contribute to the Gambia L
by "BRIAN MANGA TOURAY" <bmtouray@mho.net>
32) Request for recipes -Reply
by William Roberts <wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu>
33) Re: EMPLOYMENT FIGURES
by WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
34) Re: Subscribe
by MJagana@aol.com
35) Brief Introduction
by Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
36) Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal
by Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
37) Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
38) RE: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from un
by hghanim@nusacc.org
39) FWD:ECOMOG Lifts Embargo on Liberia
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
40) sahel
by hghanim@nusacc.org
41) Just a test
by mjallow@juno.com (Moe S. Jallow)
42) News on Senegalese separatist in Casamance
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
43) Re: News on Senegalese separatist in Casamance
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
44) Re: News on Senegalese separatist in Casamance
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
45) Virus warning
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
46) gor-jiggen
by "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
47) Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal
by Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
48) Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from un
by Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
49) Re: Virus warning
by "<JGR@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
50) Re:Barry Mahon's Honey Moon!
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
51) Re: Virus warning
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
52) Re: Barry Mahon's Honey Moon!
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
53) New Member Request
by Isatou Secka <isatou@Glue.umd.edu>
54) RE: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from un
by hghanim@nusacc.org
55) Re: New Member Request
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
56) Report on Cilss Summit in Banjul
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
57) SAHEL
by "<NARB@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
58) Re: Collapsed Building
by Gunjur@aol.com
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 31 Aug 1997 14:15:18 +0200
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: solar energy
Message-ID: <3863609310.172012778@inform-bbs.dk>
Forwarded by Momodou Camara.
---forwarded mail START---
From: Gunjur@aol.com,Internet
To: Momodou Camara
Date: 30/08/97 6:58
Subject: solar energy
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Momodou,
In Botswana, solar energy is used extensively, especially in government owned
houses. Just think of all the solar energy we let go to waste in Gambia while
people suffer from lack of or too high electricity bills.
Jabou.
---forwarded mail END---
Momodou Camara.
31.8.1997 13:59
--- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 31 Aug 1997 09:41:32 +0200
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: "Gambia L" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: APOLOGY
Message-ID: <199708311402.QAA29979@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi Folks,
I am sorry for posting that very poorly edited piece - which way forward.
Naturally, it could have looked much better, and probably shorter too.
Regards,
Modou Sidibeh
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 31 Aug 1997 14:58:15 -0500
From: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)
Message-ID: <199708311958.OAA18917@tower.itis.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hi Folks,
i'm writing this short one to express my sincere thanks to Momodou Sidibeh
for his contribution to the 'Which Way Forward' aka 'Dekat' debate. i take
my hat off to the guy, not because i agree with everything he's said, but
becuase of the reflection and research behind his opinions. i only wish we
all would be inspired to not only contribute more to debate on this topic,
but also use the maturity and rationality of Momodou's piece to help us
state our cases.
having said that, i'd like assure you that i'll be writing back in reply to
some of the issues Momodou raised in his posting. and i would encourage
all of us to take a close look at what the guy has to say, and send in our
opinions. the least we should do for a posting of such quality is to put
in as much effort and thought in our responses to it, as Momodou put into
it in the first place. in the end, that is how the maturity of the our
list will be judged.
have a great week(end)!
Katim
----------
> From: Momodou S Sidibeh <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: VB: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)
> Date: Saturday, August 30, 1997 6:40 PM
>
>
>
> ----------
> > Från: Momodou S Sidibeh <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
> > Till: dekat@itis.com
> > Ämne: SV: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)
> > Datum: den 30 augusti 1997 19:51
> >
> > Before anything, I would like to explain the reasons behind Bass'
earlier
> > apology. One of the servers of Stockholm's main ISP (Internet Service
> > Provider) broke down from around noon Monday to the early hours of
> > Wednesday. We could receive some mail but all of those we posted
suffered
> > delays of up to 36 hours. Then it happened again on Thursday, but for a
> > much shorter period. From the discussions going on, I could read
answers
> or
> > responses to original messages (some) of which never came through the
> > wires. So I wrote to Momodou camara, and then to Bass much later, to
make
> > enquiries. I am convinced now that the connections are back to normal.
> > [Fellow Stockholmers may have noted the lead column in Metro on
Wednesday
> > morning]. Science, is always there, you know. But technology could fail
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 31 Aug 1997 17:34:23 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: request for info
Message-ID: <970831173412_940244145@emout08.mail.aol.com>
My apologies for sending this to one and all but l neglected to save the
info. for accessing the list of subscribers.
Those list members in Sweden and Finland, kindly send me your private email
address so l can contact you to make a personal request. Please help! Thanks.
Email to: Gunjur@aol.com
Jabou Joh.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 01 Sep 1997 01:59:12 -0700
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: Gunjur@aol.com
Subject: Re: request for info
Message-ID: <340A83E0.282A@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Jabou!
I posted twice to your e-mail address with regards to your request
for Ericsson and Nokia distributors. I am not sure if they came through.
If they have not, let me know and I=B4ll send the info again.
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
Gunjur@aol.com wrote:
> =
> My apologies for sending this to one and all but l neglected to save th=
e
> info. for accessing the list of subscribers.
> =
> Those list members in Sweden and Finland, kindly send me your private e=
mail
> address so l can contact you to make a personal request. Please help! T=
hanks.
> =
> Email to: Gunjur@aol.com
> =
> Jabou Joh.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 31 Aug 1997 23:38:12 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambian group performs in Seattle, Washington
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.970831224428.9314B-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
This is a headline borrowed from Amadou Janneh few months ago with the
information that a Gambian group was to be performing in Seattle. Every
year during the labor day weekend, the biggest of one of the many yearly
festivals in Seattle takes place. It is called " The Bumbershoot "
festival
celebrating the end of the summer. It is a four day event from Friday to
Monday and takes place at Seattle Center grounds the site of the 1962
world fair. Bumbershoot is now in its 27th year and is attended by over
100,000 people nationwide and world wide with usually over 2000 artists
performing each year. Past well known artists include Jimmy Cliff, Burning
Spear, Ziggy Marley, Kanda Bongo Man, Thomas Mafumo, King Sunny Ade, Foday
Musa Susso etc etc. This afternoon I saw Gambian artist Pa Jobarteh Kaira
trio. Pa Joberteh comes from one of the primary four Kora playing families
in
The Gambia and they are The Susso's, Kanuteh's, Koyateh and Jobarteh's. Pa
is related to Pa Amadou Bansang Jobarteh of Kibujeh near Brikama. Pa
Amadou is close to 80 years old and still growing strong. He was a
visiting scholar artist here at The University of Washington for a
whole academic year teaching Kora at The Ethnomusicology department in the
mid 80's. During that time, I developed a good relationship with Pa Amadou
as there were relatively few Gambians in Seattle, let alone the UW.
Former Gambian artist who have instructedh ere included Jaliyama Susso
and The late drummer ( Seruba ) Bakary Marong.
Pa Jobarteh Kaira trio performed this afternoon and will perform
again tomorrow 9/2. He shared the bill with The Bhundu Boys of Zimbabwe
and did the opening act. This is Pa's first trip to The United States as
he expressed his happiness in having the opportunity to perform in
Seattle, the home town of one of his musical idols Jimmy Hendrix. Along
with the Kora, the band included two other members with one playing
Balafong ( Marimba like ) and the other a set of drums which included a
DJembe and some Sabarrs ( Wollof word for drums ) The music was rich
rhythmic and very danceable with some strong Kora playing. Most of the
rhythym of the songs followed the Wollof Ndaga/Mbalax type beat
prevalent in much tune of the Ndaga beats coming from SeneGambia. Few
songs
carried the much more universally known merengue rhythm. It is much in
line
with Jaliba Kuyateh except that Pa did not have a tama ( talking drums )
in his band. There seems to have been a base sound to the music but I did
not know where it was coming from. Overall, I enjoyed it and felt very
proud. The crowd was huge, reacted positively and dance their hearts
out, despite the fact that most were out of step in the Ndaga like beats.
Pa has a new CD but I have not yet acquired it. I will pass you the title
and label whenever I get. It should be fun to listen to it. He is good and
a very talented Kora player. The only down note is that I did not see any
other Gambians around despite Seattle's fast growing Gambian population
which is estimated to be anywhere from 300 to 400.
I got an opportunity to meet him and the two band members after their
performance and found out that one of the members was actually Pa Amadou
Bansasng Jobarteh's son.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 10:47:08 GMT0BST
From: "BEYAI" <P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: J GAYE <J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk>
Subject: Employment figure
Message-ID: <1E1FD0134@TOWN9.ncl.ac.uk>
Can anyone send me the copy of "Foroya" article on employment in The Gambia.
Cheers,
PLB
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 11:55:53 +0200
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: "Gambia L" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: VB: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)
Message-ID: <199709010956.LAA05336@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
----------
Från: Momodou S Sidibeh <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
Till: dekat@itis.com
Ämne: SV: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)
Datum: den 1 september 1997 11:50
Hi Folks,
I must thank Katim for those very kind words. He couldn't be more
flattering, eventhough I appreciate his belief that what I wrote is of
some
help in our search for a way forward.
But I need to tell you that even as I wrote that piece, I could not
retreat
from a deep sense of conservatism in putting forth a process of TRADITION.
My intuition tells me that something is missing, and that what is missing
is to be found in Katim's hypothesis.
In most cases, the greatest strides in science have come about by the
sort of intelligence -like Katim's - that DEFIES TRADITIONAL THINKING. I
feel that what I have attempted to do is to try to punch holes in his
reasoning. But imagine if there were no holes in the first place, but just
jumps he made for obvious reasons. I mean, why cant we immediately start
working towards producing software an/or hardware and earning scores of
millions (as a start) and then reinvesting part of the proceeds into
agricultural research? WHY NOT? So I sincerely believe that our thinking
should be directed towards strengthening Katim's position; and I am not
sure whether hanging on to my story helps that in any way. Genial ideas
are
beautiful, and simple(!) - just like starting Gambia-l.
Best regards,
Modou Sidibeh.
> ----------
> > Från: Katim S. Touray <dekat@itis.com>
> > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> > Ämne: Re: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)
> > Datum: den 31 augusti 1997 21:58
> >
> > Hi Folks,
> >
> > i'm writing this short one to express my sincere thanks to Momodou
> Sidibeh
> > for his contribution to the 'Which Way Forward' aka 'Dekat' debate. i
> take
> > my hat off to the guy, not because i agree with everything he's said,
but
> > becuase of the reflection and research behind his opinions. i only
wish
> we
> > all would be inspired to not only contribute more to debate on this
> topic,
> > but also use the maturity and rationality of Momodou's piece to help us
> > state our cases.
> >
> > having said that, i'd like assure you that i'll be writing back in
reply
> to
> > some of the issues Momodou raised in his posting. and i would
encourage
> > all of us to take a close look at what the guy has to say, and send in
> our
> > opinions. the least we should do for a posting of such quality is to
put
> > in as much effort and thought in our responses to it, as Momodou put
into
> > it in the first place. in the end, that is how the maturity of the our
> > list will be judged.
> >
> > have a great week(end)!
> >
> > Katim
> > ----------
> > > From: Momodou S Sidibeh <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
> > > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> > <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> > > Subject: VB: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)
> > > Date: Saturday, August 30, 1997 6:40 PM
> > >
> > >
> > >
> > > ----------
> > > > Från: Momodou S Sidibeh <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
> > > > Till: dekat@itis.com
> > > > Ämne: SV: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)
> > > > Datum: den 30 augusti 1997 19:51
> > > >
> > > > Before anything, I would like to explain the reasons behind Bass'
> > earlier
> > > > apology. One of the servers of Stockholm's main ISP (Internet
Service
> > > > Provider) broke down from around noon Monday to the early hours of
> > > > Wednesday. We could receive some mail but all of those we posted
> > suffered
> > > > delays of up to 36 hours. Then it happened again on Thursday, but
for
> a
> > > > much shorter period. From the discussions going on, I could read
> > answers
> > > or
> > > > responses to original messages (some) of which never came through
the
> > > > wires. So I wrote to Momodou camara, and then to Bass much later,
to
> > make
> > > > enquiries. I am convinced now that the connections are back to
> normal.
> > > > [Fellow Stockholmers may have noted the lead column in Metro on
> > Wednesday
> > > > morning]. Science, is always there, you know. But technology could
> fail
> >
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 11:55:52 +0000
From: "BALA SAHO" <B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Signing Off
Message-ID: <m0x5U6Y-000XFcC@maila.uscs.susx.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Dear Compatriots,
Please remove my name from the list until further notice. I hope to
join you soon again after I come back from The Gambia. Meanwhile I
want to thank every body for their fruitful contributions. I hope our
country and our people the best of luck.
See you all soon
Bala Saho
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 09:28:37 +0100
From: "<PMJ@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: No Subject
Message-ID: <B0000005315@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Ms. Joh,
To add to your suggestions of things we can do to propel this nation..I
always contend that the potential of our people is stifled by a
pseudo-colonial government and I contend that the Civil Service here and
the Civil Service Attitude or Mentality are part or most of the
problem/impediment..where Govt. had good intentions...eg..The Gambia
Commercial & Development Bank or even more notorious..the Agricultural
Development Bank which could have in times like this..with partial crop
failure..offered soft loans and other assistance to the farmers..but the
ADB collapsed after out-loaning itself to staff and other bogus businessman
like Mbye Njie & Sons failed Fishing company..the central bank had to pick
up the tab after the bank was shut down..the MD had loaned himeself god
knows what..
so even when we spearhead development plans and efforts ..the biggest
obstacle is the civil servants or ex-civil servants that administer the
effort..Agency or NGO or parastatal..
Saying that I will pay tribute to the fact that most development in The
Gambia is due to private initiative with next to no help if not hindrance
from the Govt..business set up after years of wrangling ..here and there
from the Civil Servants..unless you know somebody or you have sufficient
grease capital to grease your way through..undobtedly most business cannot
afford this..we all know how start up capital is difficult to come by and
how difficult starting up a new business is..
so what other options are there..given my instintive distrust and low
regard for civil-servant run enterprises..I say give incentives for Finance
Companies and Corporations..if an FC gives more development loans..more tax
discounts..more customers/businesses..less taxes..let us gain in the number
of Gambians employed rather than the direct taxes we collect..let us also
monitor and ensure that the regulations are adhered to..let us give land
and tax incentives to businesses..production-oriented..in the interior...
unfortunately the interior..400 kms say Basse will not attract businesses
unless the roads are in good condition ..so let govt. fix the roads,
re-open the airport and have positive interventionist policies..but not be
entrusted
with executing the effort..
so much for now..
Final word...obsviously we have to move our business people from
import..unless the re-export sector picks up again..into manufacturing or
even more possible..processing..we have cheap labour but it is
unskilled..we need more skilled labour..instituting Continuous Training..in
so many forms as in Singapore is what we need to do right now..
Bye & Peace
pmj
----------
> From: Gunjur@AOL.COM
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: No Subject
> Date: Saturday, August 30, 1997 5:11 AM
>
> Alpha,
>
> Good points. This is exactly the answer for those who wonder what to do
if
> one goes back home. If we look at the goods and services needed at home,
one
> can see that by engaging in ventures to address these, one will also be
> contributing towards national self sufficiency. E.g, there are a group
of
> ladies in Gambisara who weave fabric from cotton in the traditional Fula
> style, except that they use a commercial loom.This fabric can be used in
> it's natural shade or dyed to make garments for domestic use and for
export.
> The Gambia government has a list of industries they would like to see
> developed and high among these are: Any form of agricultural venture,
canning
> of fruits and vegetables, any form of manufacturing as well as
fisheries.
> They maintain that if anyone engages in any of these ventures, they will
> assist you by limiting the importation of that product in order to
increase
> your market potential within the country. They will also assist your
efforts
> at exporting by using their overseas contacts to help market your
product.
> The way we can address our needs , develop our country and become self
> sufficient, is by individuals like us starting ventures that will meet
the
> every day consumer needs of Gambians, instead of trying to make the old
> colonial mold fit.It cannot.
>
> Jabou.
>
>
> t seems to me that when talking about agricultural development
> one
> needs to ask; development for whom? Obviously
> if the Gambia
> continues to be among the producers of cheap agricultural products
> we are doomed
> WITH OR WITHOUT rains! Our role in this market was not
> designed to develop our country. I have a feeling that in our search
> for the right path we hardly seem to drop the shackles of the
> colonial mentality. Instead of first looking inward we make the
> mistake of always looking to the outside. Take the example of
> tomatoes. The amount of Tomatoes produced in The Gambia is enough to
> cover our annual "tomatoe needs". Due to lack of processing
> facilities
> most of it gets spoilt before consumed. Can you imagine
> the market potential for tomatoe paste in the Gambia alone? The same
> goes for onions. Tons of onions get rotten and we end up importing
> all these items from God knows where. I'm not saying that we should
> only produce for the internal markets
> but let's never loose sight of
> that in the discussion. The link between agriculture and industry
> needs to be reestablished and agriculture will deliver the goods. I'd
> say Food first!
>
> And it's not only with food. What is wrong with trying to develop the
> textile industry in the Gambia to process the cotton we produce? You
> remember the local weavers in the Gambia? Could this "industry" not
> be further developped from its present state? The product is there
> and some knowhow is already available
> so why not exploit it? Do you
> remember "contar Bata"? Sometime ago
> onfortunately only
> for tourists)) Gambians used to produce shoes
>
> leaderware of all sorts. What is wrong with further developping that
> industry.
>
> Someone talked about fruit processing on the list. What is wrong with
> developping the food processing industry in order to produce mango
> juice
> bannana
> baobab
> wonjojuice etc. etc. As a child my grand mother
> would take me by the hand and gather plants around Serrekunda which
> she would cook and give to the sick ones at home. In a day they would
> be on their feet again. There are hearbs of high medicinal values in the
> Gambia
> plants which could be used as pesticides and insecticides.
> What is wrong with cultivating such plants and doing systematic
> research on their medicinal values? The list can go on and on.
>
> A comprehensive integrated agricultural programme coupled with an
> industry designed to process the agricultural products in line with
> the needs of the local
> regional and indeed international
> markets can only be an asset to the Gambia. Agriculture as practiced in
the
> Gambia is a
> borden simply because it is not designed to meet our needs. Besides
>
> the outcome of it does not go back into the economy but rather finds
> its way into the wrong accounts while the producers become poorer.
>
> Education is certainly instrumental in this. If we learn to be
> creative and not just blind acceptors of technology
> we could
> inculcate a sense of creativity in Gambians to build this industry
> USING OUR OWN MEANS as a starting point. That's what I meant with
> learning to crawl first before dreaming about flying.
>
> Technology
> whether information or other forms is desierable in our
> development quest. It is my opinion though that technology should be
> seen as nothing other than the creative application of science to
> meet the needs of society. Gambia is not Taiwan or USA or any other
> country. Gambia is Gambia
> a country with its own reality in search
> of the road to a meaningful development. Let us learn from the
> experience of others
> but never loose sight of our reality
> which in
> my view should be the cornerstone of our development strategies. No
> matter which road we take
> at the end of the day the Gambian people
> would use their personal incomes to buy food
> look for accomodation
>
> seek medicinal treatment
> buy clothes to wear before anything else.
> These basic needs must be addressed first if we are in a position to
> do so. No farmer would sell his crops at the end of the season and
> buy a computer which he cannot use anyway
> just to drive around
> cyberspace for hours with an empty belly.
>
> regards
>
>
> Alpha
>
>
> ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------
> Received: from mrin62.mail.aol.com
> 25 Aug 1997 11:18:57 -0400
> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu
> 25 Aug 1997 11:18:45 -0400
> 25 Aug 1997 08:18:42 -0700
> Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu
> 25 Aug 1997 08:18:15 -0700
> Received: from huxor.uni-paderborn.de
> 25 Aug 1997 08:18:13 -0700
> Received: from cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de
> 25 Aug 1997 17:18:09 +0200
> 25 Aug 1997 17:18:04 + 0200 MET
> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
> Precedence: bulk
> From: "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Agriculture from another angle
> MIME-Version: 1.0
> Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
> Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
> X-pmrqc: 1
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 31 Aug 1997 17:41:28 +0100
From: "<PMJ@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Rejoinder to Abdou..collapsed building
Message-ID: <B0000005314@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
via Commit
Abdou,
You are so very right..I can tell you from 3 years experience that our
masons and local builders are very thorough with horizontality but have
problems with verticality..I have assumed though that in this particular
case..Gamsen does have a civil engineer in charge..that verticality should
have been ensured but it could be an added factor..
thanks for a very salient point
pmj
----------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 13:13:47 -0000
From: "<TGR@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)
Message-ID: <B0000005359@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
via Commit
>Hi Folks,.....
>....In most cases, the greatest strides in science have come about by the
>sort of intelligence -like Katim's - that DEFIES TRADITIONAL THINKING. I
>feel that what I have attempted to do is to try to punch holes in his
>reasoning. But imagine if there were no holes in the first place, but
just
>jumps he made for obvious reasons. I mean, why cant we immediately start
>working towards producing software an/or hardware and earning scores of
>millions (as a start) and then reinvesting part of the proceeds into
>agricultural research? WHY NOT? So I sincerely believe that our thinking
>should be directed towards strengthening Katim's position; and I am not
>sure whether hanging on to my story helps that in any way. Genial ideas
>are beautiful, and simple(!) - just like starting Gambia-l.
>Best regards,
>Modou Sidibeh.
Just a comment:
Even to think untraditional is not enough in my opinion.
The Gambia should be a place where new things, and new ideas are created
and nurtured.
Developing software is a good thing but it is not a new thing.
To create environments where people actually are able to use their (hidden)
talents to
develop consepts and ideas that are unique for The Gambia, should be the
ultimate goal.
Torstein
Commit
The Gambia
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 14:33:03 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Gambian group performs in Seattle, Washington
Message-ID: <01BCB6FE.E421CCA0@diji.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB6FE.E43BBD40"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB6FE.E43BBD40
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Mr.Loum!
Thanks for that Run Down, and keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 12:11:14 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: No Subject
Message-ID: <970901121112_385107472@emout02.mail.aol.com>
Pmj,
l couldn't agree with you more, and while the roads to the provinces are
being improved, something needs to be done to give people in these areas an
incentive to stay home rather than flocking to the capital where there's
really nothing for them. l am not a social scientist so l cannot come up with
any ideas to suggest but perhaps some of the list members who are more
talented in this area have some ideas to share with the rest of us on what
can be done to stop this fruitless influx. As far as the failed banks etc,
this is why the idea of serious business people themselves taking the
initiative to implement an organization that will address their needs, be it
financial or otherwise, as Torstein suggests, is a great idea. l do not think
that we can afford to depend on government for this. Perhaps in the future,
when government sees such an organization accomplishing things for the
business sector on their own, they can join in to see where they can
contribute, or the org. will more or less let them know what is needed from
them.
Jabou Joh
Pmj wrote:
Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow
via Commit
Ms. Joh
To add to your suggestions of things we can do to propel this nation..I
always contend that the potential of our people is stifled by a
pseudo-colonial government and I contend that the Civil Service here and
the Civil Service Attitude or Mentality are part or most of the
problem/impediment..where Govt. had good intentions...eg..The Gambia
Commercial & Development Bank or even more notorious..the Agricultural
Development Bank which could have in times like this..with partial crop
failure..offered soft loans and other assistance to the farmers..but the
ADB collapsed after out-loaning itself to staff and other bogus businessman
like Mbye Njie & Sons failed Fishing company..the central bank had to pick
up the tab after the bank was shut down..the MD had loaned himeself god
knows what..
so even when we spearhead development plans and efforts ..the biggest
obstacle is the civil servants or ex-civil servants that administer the
effort..Agency or NGO or parastatal..
Saying that I will pay tribute to the fact that most development in The
Gambia is due to private initiative with next to no help if not hindrance
from the Govt..business set up after years of wrangling ..here and there
from the Civil Servants..unless you know somebody or you have sufficient
grease capital to grease your way through..undobtedly most business cannot
afford this..we all know how start up capital is difficult to come by and
how difficult starting up a new business is..
so what other options are there..given my instintive distrust and low
regard for civil-servant run enterprises..I say give incentives for Finance
Companies and Corporations..if an FC gives more development loans..more tax
discounts..more customers/businesses..less taxes..let us gain in the number
of Gambians employed rather than the direct taxes we collect..let us also
monitor and ensure that the regulations are adhered to..let us give land
and tax incentives to businesses..production-oriented..in the interior...
unfortunately the interior..400 kms say Basse will not attract businesses
unless the roads are in good condition ..so let govt. fix the roads
re-open the airport and have positive interventionist policies..but not be
entrusted
with executing the effort..
so much for now..
Final word...obsviously we have to move our business people from
import..unless the re-export sector picks up again..into manufacturing or
even more possible..processing..we have cheap labour but it is
unskilled..we need more skilled labour..instituting Continuous Training..in
so many forms as in Singapore is what we need to do right now..
Bye & Peace
pmj
----------
> From: Gunjur@AOL.COM
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: No Subject
> Date: Saturday
August 30
1997 5:11 AM
>
> Alpha
>
> Good points. This is exactly the answer for those who wonder what to do
if
> one goes back home. If we look at the goods and services needed at home
one
> can see that by engaging in ventures to address these
one will also be
> contributing towards national self sufficiency. E.g
there are a group
of
> ladies in Gambisara who weave fabric from cotton in the traditional Fula
> style
except that they use a commercial loom.This fabric can be used in
> it's natural shade or dyed to make garments for domestic use and for
export.
> The Gambia government has a list of industries they would like to see
> developed and high among these are: Any form of agricultural venture
canning
> of fruits and vegetables
any form of manufacturing as well as
fisheries.
> They maintain that if anyone engages in any of these ventures
they will
> assist you by limiting the importation of that product in order to
increase
> your market potential within the country. They will also assist your
efforts
> at exporting by using their overseas contacts to help market your
product.
> The way we can address our needs
develop our country and become self
> sufficient
is by individuals like us starting ventures that will meet
the
> every day consumer needs of Gambians
instead of trying to make the old
> colonial mold fit.It cannot.
>
> Jabou.
>
>
> t seems to me that when talking about agricultural development
> one
> needs to ask; development for whom? Obviously
> if the Gambia
> continues to be among the producers of cheap agricultural products
> we are doomed
> WITH OR WITHOUT rains! Our role in this market was not
> designed to develop our country. I have a feeling that in our search
> for the right path we hardly seem to drop the shackles of the
> colonial mentality. Instead of first looking inward we make the
> mistake of always looking to the outside. Take the example of
> tomatoes. The amount of Tomatoes produced in The Gambia is enough to
> cover our annual "tomatoe needs". Due to lack of processing
> facilities
> most of it gets spoilt before consumed. Can you imagine
> the market potential for tomatoe paste in the Gambia alone? The same
> goes for onions. Tons of onions get rotten and we end up importing
> all these items from God knows where. I'm not saying that we should
> only produce for the internal markets
> but let's never loose sight of
> that in the discussion. The link between agriculture and industry
> needs to be reestablished and agriculture will deliver the goods. I'd
> say Food first!
>
> And it's not only with food. What is wrong with trying to develop the
> textile industry in the Gambia to process the cotton we produce? You
> remember the local weavers in the Gambia? Could this "industry" not
> be further developped from its present state? The product is there
> and some knowhow is already available
> so why not exploit it? Do you
> remember "contar Bata"? Sometime ago
> onfortunately only
> for tourists)) Gambians used to produce shoes
>
> leaderware of all sorts. What is wrong with further developping that
> industry.
>
> Someone talked about fruit processing on the list. What is wrong with
> developping the food processing industry in order to produce mango
> juice
> bannana
> baobab
> wonjojuice etc. etc. As a child my grand mother
> would take me by the hand and gather plants around Serrekunda which
> she would cook and give to the sick ones at home. In a day they would
> be on their feet again. There are hearbs of high medicinal values in the
> Gambia
> plants which could be used as pesticides and insecticides.
> What is wrong with cultivating such plants and doing systematic
> research on their medicinal values? The list can go on and on.
>
> A comprehensive integrated agricultural programme coupled with an
> industry designed to process the agricultural products in line with
> the needs of the local
> regional and indeed international
> markets can only be an asset to the Gambia. Agriculture as practiced in
the
> Gambia is a
> borden simply because it is not designed to meet our needs. Besides
>
> the outcome of it does not go back into the economy but rather finds
> its way into the wrong accounts while the producers become poorer.
>
> Education is certainly instrumental in this. If we learn to be
> creative and not just blind acceptors of technology
> we could
> inculcate a sense of creativity in Gambians to build this industry
> USING OUR OWN MEANS as a starting point. That's what I meant with
> learning to crawl first before dreaming about flying.
>
> Technology
> whether information or other forms is desierable in our
> development quest. It is my opinion though that technology should be
> seen as nothing other than the creative application of science to
> meet the needs of society. Gambia is not Taiwan or USA or any other
> country. Gambia is Gambia
> a country with its own reality in search
> of the road to a meaningful development. Let us learn from the
> experience of others
> but never loose sight of our reality
> which in
> my view should be the cornerstone of our development strategies. No
> matter which road we take
> at the end of the day the Gambian people
> would use their personal incomes to buy food
> look for accomodation
>
> seek medicinal treatment
> buy clothes to wear before anything else.
> These basic needs must be addressed first if we are in a position to
> do so. No farmer would sell his crops at the end of the season and
> buy a computer which he cannot use anyway
> just to drive around
> cyberspace for hours with an empty belly.
>
> regards
>
>
> Alpha
>
>
> ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------
> Received: from mrin62.mail.aol.com
> 25 Aug 1997 11:18:57 -0400
> Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu
> 25 Aug 1997 11:18:45 -0400
> 25 Aug 1997 08:18:42 -0700
> Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu
> 25 Aug 1997 08:18:15 -0700
> Received: from huxor.uni-paderborn.de
> 25 Aug 1997 08:18:13 -0700
> Received: from cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de
> 25 Aug 1997 17:18:09 +0200
> 25 Aug 1997 17:18:04 + 0200 MET
> Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
> Precedence: bulk
> From: "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Agriculture from another angle
> MIME-Version: 1.0
> Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
> Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
> X-pmrqc: 1
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor
----------------------- Headers --------------------------------
Received: from mrin86.mail.aol.com
01 Sep 1997 10:32:41 -0400
Received: from lists.u.washington.edu
1 Sep 1997 10:32:32 -0400
1 Sep 1997 07:32:30 -0700
Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu
1 Sep 1997 07:32:13 -0700
Received: from firewall.sni.no
1 Sep 1997 07:32:09 -0700
Received: from mail.sni.no
1 Sep 1997 14:31:00 GMT
Received: from preinstalledcom
01 Sep 1997 09:49:21 +0000
Message-Id: <B0000005315@south.commit.gm>
Date: Mon
1 Sep 1997 09:28:37 +0100
Reply-To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: bulk
From: "<PMJ@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: No Subject
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
X-To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
X-MSMail-Priority: Normal
X-Priority: 3
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 01 Sep 1997 19:21:39 -0700
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: Gunjur@aol.com
Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: cell phones
Message-ID: <340B7833.46E4@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Jabou!
I=B4ve sent the info again to your private e-mail. Check and see whether=
you=B4ve received it. If you have not, give me an alternate address where=
I can send it.
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
Gunjur@aol.com wrote:
> =
> Buharry,
> No, l did not get the postings, but l received your enquiry as to wheth=
er l
> got them, as you can see. Thanks. Looking forward to them. Are you in S=
weden
> or Finland?
> =
> Jabou Joh
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 01 Sep 1997 13:39:47 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: fwd: Gambia Warns ECOWAS Leaders Against Divisive Policies
Message-ID: <340AFDE3.311445FE@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Gambia Warns ECOWAS Leaders Against Divisive Policies
ABUJA (Aug. 29) XINHUA - Gambian President Col. Yahaya Jammeh has
urged leaders of the member states of the Economic Community of West
African States (ECOWAS) to guard against divisive policies at national,
sub-regional and regional levels.
Speaking at the opening of the 20th ECOWAS summit here Thursday,
Jammeh said the greatest threat to ECOWAS now is the competition
between the Francophone and Anglophone member countries.
Jammeh added that there were also instances of some member states
moving in different directions after attempts to strike a common
position on issues of regional concern.
"It is unfortunate also to note that some ECOWAS member states are
more vociferous in creating, nurturing and encouraging this divisive
element of competition by trying to form organizations that are a
duplication of ECOWAS' multi-faceted roles," he said.
Jammeh said this division, when fully fledged, would bring "a deadly
blow" to the noble endeavors to achieve African integration in general
and west African integration in particular.
As a sub-regional organization, ECOWAS is adequate to meet the
genuine aspirations of west Africans "economically, culturally and
spiritually," he noted.
"We must all endeavor to be very sincere to ourselves first as
leaders and to the peoples of west Africa we lead. We must all lead
our respective people to one common destination and to the ultimate
common objective of all genuine Africans," Jammeh said.
The Gambian head of state urged leaders of member states to take
steps to ratify, respect and implement protocols, conventions and
decisions of the organization to ensure the attainment of the professed
goal of sub-regional integration. Enditem
Copyright 1997
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 01 Sep 1997 13:41:42 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: fwd: West Africa plan for single monetary zone by 2000
Message-ID: <340AFE56.A852384D@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
West Africa plan for single monetary zone by 2000
Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.
(Adds details, background)
ABUJA, Aug 30 (Reuter) - West African leaders said on Saturday they
were aiming to establish a single monetary zone by the year 2000.
"In order to accelerate the achievement of the objective of a single
monetary zone by the year 2000, the Authority created an ad hoc
monitoring committee," said a communique at the end of the annual summit
of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
"The committee would give periodic policy directives and new
orientations to facilitate compliance by member states with the agreed
monetary and financial targets."
Half the ECOWAS member states, mostly former French colonies, are
already part of a single monetary zone and use a single currency, the
CFA franc, which is backed by Paris.
But the rest of the region, which includes giant Nigeria with more
than 100 million people, accounts for roughly two thirds of the
estimated 210 million ECOWAS population and three quarters of Gross
Domestic Product.
Nigerian Finance Minister Anthony Ani suggested recently that his
currency, the naira, could become a regional means of exchange. Regional
analysts say it is extremely unlikely the CFA countries would want to
part with their stable currency.
ECOWAS member states in the franc zone are Benin, Burkina Faso,
Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. Those with
their own currencies are Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia,
Mauritania, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.
ECOWAS, set up in 1975 to promote regional economic integration, has
become increasingly dominated by security issues and a large part of
this year's summit was taken up by a debate over how to reverse a
military coup in Sierra Leone.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 1 Sep 1997 19:50:47 +0200 (W. Europe Daylight Time)
From: AMADOU TEJAN WADDA <wadda@ihe.nl>
To: PMJ@COMMIT.gm
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Collapsed Building
Message-ID: <Pine.WNT.3.96.970901181454.-115145A-100000@hscr58-57.ihe.nl>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Mr PMJ,
My congratulations on a well written article in which you've successfully
highlighted, in very simple terms, the possible causes of the collapse of
the building on Kairaba Avenue.
I've however noted that a couple of things didn't come out very clear,
atleast to me,and as such wish to comment as follows:
You rightly mentioned the different concrete mixes (1:2:4 or 1:3:6)
that are commonly used in the Gambia. However, you missed out on the
very important fact that these ratios can only be obtained by using the
same units of measurement. I've measured some time ago the volume of a
50kg cement bag with a view to verifying if it equates to an average sized
wheel barrow (un-dented), and guess what.. it only measured about 80
percent of the wheel barrow volume. Using a mix based on different units
could therefore give a final mix which is different from the intended.
The dented nature of most of our wheelbarrows (in effect reduced volumes)
along with the safety factor incorporated in the design however, normally
make up for the discrepancy resulting from the different measurement
units. It however becomes more pronounced when new wheelbarrows are
employed.
I will comment on the aspects of road maintenance you alluded to in my
next posting.
PS.
Is Tjalling Mak still out there?
TO: GAMBIA-L
I wish to again caution that the hypothesis elaborated by PMJ be used
only as a means of enlightening ourselves about the possible causes of
building failures and not to pass judgement on the cause of collapse of
the Kairaba Avenue building.
E-mail: wadda@ihe.nl
_________________________ ____ ____ ___________ ______
| I.H.E. - Delft | |_ _||_ _||_ ________| | | Infrastructure
| P.O.Box 3015, 2601 DA | || ||____||__||__ | | Hydraulics
| DELFT, The Netherlands | _||_ _||_ _||__||____ | | Environment
| Fax: +31 (0)15 2122921| |____||____||___________| |______|
`-------------------------' D E L F T
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 02 Sep 1997 00:00:12 -0700
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: comet357@aol.com
Subject: Re: message
Message-ID: <340BB97C.71BB@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Jabou!
I=B4ve sent the message again to the two addresses. I hope you receive i=
t
this time. Apologies to the other list members for sending this message
through Gambia-l. =
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
Gunjur@aol.com wrote:
> =
> Got your message again but not the list of wholesalers etc that you sen=
t.
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Sep 1997 11:30:14 +0100 (BST)
From: J GAYE <J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Employment figure
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.970902112823.9582D-100000@harrier.cen.brad.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I have searched all my files but could not see it. It appears that old
files are deleted to create space after two or so months and I've lost
it. I hope someone in the group could help you.
Cheers!
Jawara
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 01:59:19 -0700
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Dodou=B4s?= messages
Message-ID: <340D26E7.7CD4@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi list managers!
Dodou Jobe was added to the mailing list some time ago. He has
however not been getting any posts for the last week. Could you please
check into it. His e-mail address is: dodou@slg.se Thanks.
Buharry.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Sep 1997 21:01:22 -0400 (EDT)
From: SANG1220@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: SANG1220@aol.com
Subject: Collapsed Building
Message-ID: <970902210037_119162737@emout15.mail.aol.com>
Latir,
Your account givem on 8/29/97 on the collapsed building, makes me to ask some
questions+ raise some concerns. First, the collapsed building, we were told
that perhaps the cause was thunderbolt and lightning; well for that to
happened the structural material must have flaws i.e either the material call
for in the blue pint was not followed to specification or it was
adulterated. Besides being an astute businessman, I understand Mr. Samba is
also a lawyer. This being the case, I would assume that he has a supporting
cast of architechs and engineers drawing up plans for his projects. I would
urge that he call them to "the carpet" and demand some answers or better yet
replace them; save himself a lot of grief. However lets wait and see what the
investigation reveals.
Second, latir you mention that a disaster ocuured last year at the site of
arch 22, the investigation in that debacle should have included the following
1. compression test on the concrete,2. report on the foundation and 3.packing
test to ensure that the ground can withstand the weight.It is very odd to
build an arch and cars are forbidden to drive "thru" it . If the vibrations
from cars can cause damage to the arch, then we need to take a serius look at
the kind of concrete specified on the blue print. I was also made aware that
10 million dalasies was the price tag for the arch. I wonder who or what
we're trying to appease? That money could have been better spent improving
the quality of life for the Gambian peaple or better yet build more high
schools to accommodate the growing population of high school age children who
find themselves displaced. In both these cases, a behavioural pattern is
forming I seriously urge that all blue print materils be thoroughly examined
and the supporting cast be made to answer questions concerning the quality of
their work.Please supply us with more info as the investigation proceeds.
Thanks.
Daddy Sang
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Sep 1997 23:08:04 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: new member
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970902230505.20075D-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Barry Mahon has been added to the group. Please give a brief intro
of yourself to the group.
send mail to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
LatJor
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 2 Sep 1997 23:30:38 -0400 (EDT)
From: SANG1220@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: SANG1220@aol.com
Subject: correction
Message-ID: <970902230730_466718537@emout14.mail.aol.com>
In my piece about the collapsed building, I wrote "who or what we're trying
to appease" It should read who or what are we trying to appease?
Thanks
Daddy Sang
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 3 Sep 1997 14:41:46 + 0200 MET
From: "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Collapsed Building
Message-ID: <4F974851C80@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Latir wrote,
> The most important issue I believe this all
> raises is that of adherence to and enforcement of a legal building
> code. Perhaps some of may be in a position to address this. What
> is the state of the present building codes in The Gambia? How are
> they enforced? Does the government have the capacity to properly
> enforce them?
In my opinion this is indeed the most crucial question. In the field
of civil engineering, there are two distinct phases in the erection of
a building. Phase one involves planning and design and phase two
involves the actual construction, i,e, the translation of what is on
paper into reality.
In a country with a sound engineering practice, clearly defined codes
are put in place to handle both phases. Furthermore, instruments are
put in place to ensure full implementation of design codes. Regarding
your question as to whether such codes and instruments exist in the
Gambia, I cannot say much since I am not familiar with engineering
practice in the Gambia. However, I would like to highlight some
generally relevant points in this respect.
In the design phase, a structural engineering consultant would
generally work together with an architect to design the structures
which shall both DURING and AFTER the construction hold the building
together. Let us note by the way that architects are generally not
equipped to conduct structural analysis necessary to ensure stability,
it is rather the structural engineer who analyses the forces acting on
each part and the necessary design characteristics like amount of
steel, dimensions of columns, type of concrete mixture, required etc.
In this design work, the engineer is guided by the codes of the
country in question.
In the construction phase, a construction firm would take the
diagrams from the consultant and construct the building or structure
in stages. How the structure is to be erected is left to the firm. For
example, the type of scaffolding used, the types of machines used, the
methods used for the actual construction are all his decision. It is
evident that using its creativity and know how, such a firm could save
a lot of money by choosing the most economical method without being
unfair to the client (the owner of the building). However it becomes
evident also that the contractor may try to save here and there by
using materials of a lower quality or an inferior concrete mixture for
example.
The question now arises: given the fact that private firms are
interested in their own interest in the first place, how does one
guarantee that the client gets the quality for which he or she has
paid? Also, given the fact that it is human to err among other
reasons, how can one be sure that what is designed on paper really
fulfils the stability criteria as required by the codes of a given
country?
Let us take the last question first. Good practice requires that apart
from the structural engineer who designed the structure, at least one
more person equipped with profound knowledge on structures should
INDEPENDENTLY examine the plans and check using his/her own
calculations whether all the forces are taken into consideration and
finally whether the structure so designed is in a position to
withstand those forces according to the design codes of that country.
In former British colonies the design codes are the British Standards
(BS) and the town engineer and his staff or engineers from the public
works department should normally put their OK stamp on any design
before its use for construction. This is the first point to note; that
an independent body of structural engineers should always serve as a
check for the stability of a structure to be constructed. Normally
such a body should not be private but rather public.
The second point to note is that whereas design may satisfy
stability, as someone rightly pointed out using the example of
non-vertically erected columns, failure could occur due to an error or
deliberate attempt to save on materials used for construction. Because
of this, site engineers should regularly visit the construction site
before any new stage is entered into in the construction process. Good
practice normally requires that the design engineer on site and the
construction engineer be INDEPENDENT from one another. Thus the
interest of the client shall not be compromised. Such a site engineer
could request that a column or parts of the building be demolished, if
found unfit, before further construction continues. Good practice also
makes it necessary that on site quality control measures be
implemented. Concrete samples are thereby taken, by an independent
person/ institution to test the stability of the concrete mixtures
used.
Generally the codes used in any given country are derived from years
of research and experience and are therefore bound to stand the test
of time. The problem with the safety or stability of structures
therefore depends rather on the method of construction, skilfulness
and experience of the construction workers and materials used,
assuming
that the design was correct. The question of considering rain as a
load touches
on one very important aspect, namely that the codes in use must be
adapted to the realities of the country in question. In some countries
for example, snow is considered as a load in design. In our part of
the world where rainfall intensity could easily exceed 15mm/hour the
force due to collected water cannot be neglected especially when the
surface area of collection is large.
Finally one should note that despite all these measures accidents do
occur. The force or weakening effects of lightening is as far as I
know not normally taken into account in civil engineering design. Such
unexpected factors are normally taken care of, in bulk, by the safety
factor mentioned in earlier postings. Foundations are perhaps the most
difficult parts of a building especially when it comes to special
designs like Pile foundations ( I gather this was used in the Arch
construction). Here again, good practice would require that an
independent body should examine whether the soil underneath is
suitable for the foundation design. The main problem here is that
local discontinuities like faults or abrupt shifting of soil layers
may easily be overlooked due to inadequate sampling of the soil (
sampling is the only means of examining the soil beneath since it
cannot be seen by the naked eye). But perhaps the most difficult bit
to deal with here is the presence of water. Keeping water away is
often the most difficult construction challenge to overcome. Traffic
forces must have been taken into consideration in the design, so my
guess is that in the case of the Arch the foundation was the key
fault.
These considerations make it clear that a good infrastructure needs to
be in place in order to ensure good and safe engineering practice in
the Gambia. In the final analysis one should never loose sight of the
fact that private firms and consultants are primarily interested in
profit. Checks and balances therefore need to be in place to protect
the clients of such firms. Finally we may ask on a different note
whether it would not be wise to reactivate the Public Works Department
or an equivalent public institution to actively participate in the
construction works of the country. By doing so, the profits,
experiences and expertise gathered over the years could be put at the
service of the whole of society. If a lawyer can do it why not the
Government of the Gambia?
regards,
Alpha Robinson
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 3 Sep 1997 08:50:09 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.970903084855.19272C-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Harald Pfluegar has been added to the list. We welcome him and will
forward to his introduction and contributions.
Thanks
Tony Loum
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 3 Sep 1997 12:04:01 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: tloum@u.washington.edu, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: New member
Message-ID: <TFSJNVHI@nusacc.org>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
Tony
It seems that not many people actually introduce themselves to the group=2E=
=20
I would think it might be appropriate to ask as you do for just a very =20
brief introduction or just even an acknowledgement would suffice=2E Is that=
=20
asking for too much?
Folks , friends and fellow compatriots I do not think so!!
peace
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: tloum@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Sent: Wednesday, September 03, 1997 11:44 AM
To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Subject: New member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------=
=20
--
Harald Pfluegar has been added to the list=2E We welcome him and will
forward to his introduction and contributions=2E
Thanks
Tony Loum
**************************************
National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 12:59:03 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal
Message-ID: <340D9757.B7071F20@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal
Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.
BANJUL, Sept 1 (Reuter) - Up to 2,000 refugees fleeing growing
violence in Senegal's separatist southern province of Casamance have
arrived in neighbouring Gambia, Red Cross sources said on Monday.
Neighbouring Guinea Bissau's state radio said its president, Joao
Bernardo Vieira, had offered to mediate between the Senegalese
authorities and the separatist rebels.
Senegalese officials said on Sunday that a woman and three children
died after their throats were slit, presumably by rebels, in a raid
recalling the horror of attacks blamed on fundamentalist rebels in
Algeria.
Officials in the provincial capital Ziguinchor identified the
victims as a woman and her two children and a five-year-old girl, killed
on Saturday night near the village of Etafoune.
The killings took the weekend death toll in the southern tourist
and farming province to nine. Earlier on Saturday a mine exploded under
a bus near Etafoune, killing five passengers.
Officials said the savagery of Saturday killings was unprecedented
in the history of the revolt, which began in 1982.
Officials said the bus attack, involving an anti-tank mine, was
most likely aimed at the army, which has been hunting separatists
following the killing of 25 soldiers on August 19.
Fighting between the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance and
the army has killed hundreds of people. REUTER
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 13:07:46 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: fwd: SPRAY DEATH MAN `HAD BEEN MENTALLY ILL'
Message-ID: <340D9962.2727937D@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
SPRAY DEATH MAN `HAD BEEN MENTALLY ILL'
Copyright 1997 PA News.
By Martin Evans, PA News
A man who died in police custody after being squirted with a CS spray
had a history of mental illness, an inquest heard today.
Ibrahima Sey, 29, originally from the Gambia, died in Ilford police
station, east London, in March last year, after being arrested for an
alleged domestic incident.
Detective Sergeant Kenneth Rees from the Hertfordshire Constabulary,
who investigated the death, told the coroner's jury at Snaresbrook Crown
Court that investigations in Mr Sey's former home in Sweden had shown he
had been suffering from a psychotic illness since May, 1992, which
culminated in the attempted murder of his Swedish wife.
The court heard that Mr Sey, who was already married in his native
Africa, was treated in a psychiatric hospital in Stockholm following the
attack on his wife, but was later released.
He was subsequently extradited to Norway on drug-trafficking charges
where his mental condition deteriorated.
Detective Sergeant Rees, giving medical evidence from Gambia and
Scandinavia, said following his release from prison in Norway, Mr Sey
had applied for political asylum in Britain.
Mr Sey had served in the Gambian police force for a time in 1984 and
married his African wife in 1989.
He arrived in Britain in 1995 and was awaiting the results of his
asylum application when he died.
His death in custody last year came just two weeks into police trials
into the use of CS sprays.
The case led to demands from civil liberties campaigners for the
sprays to be withdrawn.
An investigation by the Police Complaints Commission and the Crown
Prosecution Service announced in July that there was insufficient
evidence to prosecute any of the officers involved.
The hearing was adjourned until tomorrow.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 20:23:26 -0700
From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Casamance
Message-ID: <340E29AE.65B@swipnet.se>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi everyone!
Should The Gambia, the country most likely to be affected if the
troubles escalate in Casamance apart from Senegal, continue to take a
passive stance on the issue? Shouldn=B4t the Gambia offer to mediate
between the two sides in a neutral manner? What do you think?
P.S.
The issue of Yaya Jammeh=B4s tribe aside (if possible).
D.S.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 3 Sep 1997 16:15:26 -0700
From: "BRIAN MANGA TOURAY" <bmtouray@mho.net>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Did not get the chance to contribute to the Gambia L
Message-ID: <199709032229.PAA06641@mx2.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
It is been a while since I was added to the list, basically I was too busy
even to read some of my mail sometimes. Currently I am finding more free
time to communicate with all the good fellows. There are few Gambians here
in Denver, Colorado and there possibilities that they don't know about the
Gambia L. I am trying to make be aware of it.
Once again I am thanking Ebrima Ceesay & Modou Mbowe who introduced me to
Tony Loum. Tony thank you for adding me to the list.
I have not been to Banjul since 1989 but I am following up with situation
down there and hope to updated periodically.
Sincerely,
B. M. Touray
Denver, Colorado
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 20:55:14 -0400
From: William Roberts <wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Request for recipes -Reply
Message-ID: <s40dce87.073@osprey.smcm.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Disposition: inline
MKJ -
Hello Brother - I made it through the summer, things are going along OK
here - well, busy as hell you know, but, what else is new. Off to
Guatemala and Gambia with students this year.
Marriage is weird as usual, but my sons are blossoming - they are
beautiful boys.
Stay in touch, I'll write more soon.
Yahya
Jennifer Galt's niece is going to school here at SMC, came by and said
her aunt said she should go by and say hello to Yahya.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 3 Sep 97 19:37:29 PDT
From: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: EMPLOYMENT FIGURES
Message-ID: <9709040237.utk28373@RR5.intel.com>
Pa Lamin,
I beleived this is the information you were requesting concerning Foroya's
employment figures.
Enjoy
Pa-Abdou Barrow
GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630 SAYS SECRETARY OF STATE FOR EMPLOYMENT=
WHERE ARE THE COMPANIES TO EMPLOY THE YOUTH?
FOROYAA Supplement No. 24/97, 30 June, 1997 The Fourth Meeting
of the National Assembly,
The National Assembly began its fourth meeting this year on 23 June,
1997. Some of the key issues that were raised by the members of the Natio=
nal
Assembly during the sitting are the questions of fertilizer, seeds, elect=
ricity
generating capacity, markets for vegetables, employment, the Cooperative
Union, GGC=92s relation to groundnut and so on and so forth. What is of i=
nterest
to FOROYAA is the Secretary of State for Trade, Industry and Employment=92=
s
claim that 317,474 are employed by companies in this country. FOROYAA cal=
ls
on the Secretary of State to revisit his statistics. It was just in 1994
that a study was done on private enterprise development. The GreaterBanju=
l
Area is where most of the companies are based. The study reviewed industr=
ial
fishing, horticulture, manufacturing, construction, tourism, transport,
trade and finance. The study indicated that between 1992 and 1994, the
number of establishments reduced by 10per cent from 1522 in 1992 to 128
in 1994 while the total number of employees dropped from 7,155 in 1992
to 5,312 in 1994. The studies included Basse and Farafenni. The number
of establishments in Basse were said to have declined from 16 in 1992 to
13 in 1994 and employment fell from 147 to 138. In Farafenni, the number
of establishments rose from 9 to 12 from 1992 to 1994 and the number of
employees rose from 72 to 100. It is therefore amazing that the Secretary=
of State came up with a figure of 317,474. Where did it come from? We hop=
e
he is aware that the informal sector is different from the formal sector
which is characterised by established or registered companies as establis=
hments.
FOROYAA will follow the matter up for further clarification. Let the fact=
s
be accepted. Unemployment is terribly on the rise.</P>
<P>(followed by 10pages of questions and answers from the MPs to the Sec.=
of
States during the fourth meeting of the NA).</P>
<P>Question No. 128, Hon. Sidia Jatta, Member for Wuli Constituency: Mr.
Speaker, Sir, would the Secretary of State for trade, Industry and Employ=
ment
inform the National Assembly how many people are employed by government
and companies in the country, and what the unemployment rate is in The
Gambia? Answer: Mr. Speaker Sir, the Government of The Gambia has in its
pay roll 14,630 workers. The number of people employed by the private sec=
tor
is estimated to be 317,474. According to the figures from the Central Sta=
tistics,
the unemployment rate has been estimated at 4% taking into account the
labour force engaged in agriculture. In a supplementary question, Mr. Sid=
ia
Jatta reminded the Secretary of State for Trade, Industry and Emploment
that he has said that the unemploment rate in the country is just 4%. He
then asked him how he can account for this low figure because it seems
to be so low. In response, the Secretary of State said that he has made
it very clear that this figure is given to him by the Statistics Departme=
nt
and that it is the private sector which should lead in terms of providing=
employment. Mr. Jatta further said that he was saying that money is being=
paid by the people to the government which should be ploughed back into
the productive sectors of the economy so that people can be employed. He
then asked the Secretary of State whether he did not think that that is
what should be done to eradicate the unemploment rate. In response, the
Secretary of State said that if Mr. Jatta says that money should be ploug=
hed
back into the productive sectors, he thinks he has to clarify because a
lot of money is being pumped into this sector such as the hospitals etc.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 3 Sep 1997 22:44:21 -0400 (EDT)
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Subscribe
Message-ID: <970903223404_-1568736158@emout04.mail.aol.com>
In a message dated 97-09-02 04:07:48 EDT, you write:
<< Can you tell one of the list managers
to put me back. My email is: Kaiisa@hs.nki.no Just incase you don't
have it anymore. :-)) >>
KINDLY ADD ISATOU B KAIRA BACK TO THE LIST
THANK YOU
MOMODOU J
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 03 Sep 1997 12:23:43 +0000
From: Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Brief Introduction
Message-ID: <340D56CF.7757@ci.rech.lu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
As requested, a brief introduction.
I am an Irish Volunteer working for Gamtel at the GTMI, Gambia
Telecommunications and Multimedia Institute in Kanifing. I have been
here since Feb 97 and will be here until Feb 99. My job is to design and
implement new courses for GTMI in the field of IT.
Prior to coming to the Gambia I have spent almost 20 years working in
Luxembourg as a contractor to the EU, as MD of a company providing email
and Internet services and as the Executive Director of a European Trade
Association for companies in the electronic information sector.
My interests are IT and its application in information handling and
especially the opportunities of the Net in upgrading knowledge in an
appropriate way for developing countries, specifically here in the
Gambia.
Bye, Barry
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 04 Sep 1997 09:39:54 +0000
From: Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal
Message-ID: <340E81EA.2AFB@ci.rech.lu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:
>
> Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal
>
> Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.
>
>
Just as a matter of interest - does Reuters know you are re-distributing
their news??
Bye, Barry
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 04 Sep 1997 12:29:07 +0200
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal
Message-ID: <340E8D73.1AC6@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Barry,
what do you mean - *their* news? I don't think that facts belong to
anybody. I know that there's something like copyright but is it not the
same question as the one about intellectual property ??
Did anybody ask the people in Casamance, did anybody ask the family of
the murdered - may their souls rest in perfect peace - whether they want
*their* news re-distributed by Reuters??
BTW - welcome to the list !!
Regards,
Andrea
Barry Mahon wrote:
>
> Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:
> >
> > Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal
> >
> > Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.
> >
> >
> Just as a matter of interest - does Reuters know you are re-distributing
> their news??
>
> Bye, Barry
Barry, what do you mean - *their* news? I don't think that facts belong
to anybody? I know that there's something like copyright but is it not
the same question as the one about intellectual property ??
Did anybody ask the people in Casamance, did anybody ask the family of
the murdered - may their souls rest in perfect peace - whether they want
*their* news re-distributed by Reuters??
BTW - welcome to the list !!
Regards,
Andrea
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 8:49:44 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: klumpp@kar.dec.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from un
Message-ID: <TFSGZMWS@nusacc.org>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
Barry,
I am surprised that you even ask such a question=2E
When are we going to wake up to reality? Or do you want the western media =20=
=20
to control the news ,then tell you ONLY what they want you to hear=2E
Latir three cheers to you and keep the real news alive =2E We do not want =20=
=20
secondhand and adulterated views especially if it concerns our region=2E
Barry, no offense =2E Maybe we misunderstood what you really meant
Thanks and peace
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: klumpp@kar=2Edec=2Ecom
Sent: Thursday, September 04, 1997 6:28 AM
To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from un
--------------------------------------------------------------------------=
=20
--
Barry,
what do you mean - *their* news? I don't think that facts belong to
anybody=2E I know that there's something like copyright but is it not the
same question as the one about intellectual property ??
Did anybody ask the people in Casamance, did anybody ask the family of
the murdered - may their souls rest in perfect peace - whether they want
*their* news re-distributed by Reuters??
BTW - welcome to the list !!
Regards,
Andrea
Barry Mahon wrote:
>
> Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:
> >
> > Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal
> >
> > Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd=2E All rights reserved=2E
> >
> >
> Just as a matter of interest - does Reuters know you are =20
re-distributing
> their news??
>
> Bye, Barry
Barry, what do you mean - *their* news? I don't think that facts belong
to anybody? I know that there's something like copyright but is it not
the same question as the one about intellectual property ??
Did anybody ask the people in Casamance, did anybody ask the family of
the murdered - may their souls rest in perfect peace - whether they want
*their* news re-distributed by Reuters??
BTW - welcome to the list !!
Regards,
Andrea
**************************************
National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 17:09:49 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: FWD:ECOMOG Lifts Embargo on Liberia
Message-ID: <19970904151018.AAA18500@LOCALNAME>
ECOMOG Lifts Embargo on Liberia
LAGOS, September 2 (Xinhua) -- The West African Peace-keeping
force in Liberia known as ECOMOG lifted a 30-kilometer embargo zone
along the coast of Liberia Monday, said a report reaching here today.
"The immediate advantage of this action is that a "war risk"
insurance for charterers or owners of vessels calling at the Liberian
ports will no longer be applicable", the National Ports Authority
announced in a statement.
The move by ECOMOG is believed to be a result of a decision made at
the summit of heads of state and government of the Economic Community
of West African States (ECOWAS).
The meeting which ended Saturday in Nigerian capital Abuja ordered
that all sanctions imposed on Liberia by ECOWAS will be lifted as a
result of the inauguration of an elected government in that country in
early August that ended Liberia's seven years of civil war.
The summit also decided that ECOWAS will request the United Nations
and other members of the international society to do the same.
During the war, "vessels sailing to Liberia were doing so at risk,
thus paying huge insurance," the statement said.
Because of the war and the embargo, the free port of Monrovia now
handles less than five percent of its pre-war volume of freight, the
report said.
"With the abolition of the embargo, vessels, especially main line
vessels can now sail to Liberia without any security risk," said the
statement. Enditem
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 14:07:07 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: sahel
Message-ID: <TFSLDVXA@nusacc.org>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
Regarding the drought and rains
Released by Pan African News Agency
FYIBANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - Preparations are underway for a two-day summit =20=
=20
of the nine-nation Inter-State Committee for the Control of Drought in =20
the Sahel or Cilss, to be held here Sept=2E 11-12=2E
At that summit, the Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, will assume the =20
chairmanship of the organization for the next three years while the =20
country's Secretary of State for Agriculture, Sambou Kinteh, takes over =20
as Cilss Coordinator minister=2E
The preparations began here Monday with a three-day meeting of experts =20
from the nine Cilss countries -- Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Chad, Gambia, =20
Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritius, Niger and Senegal=2E
The experts meeting, which ended Wednesday, reviewed this season's =20
adverse climatic and crop situation in the Sahel region=2E The meeting's =20
recommendations will be submitted to a ministerial conference, also to be =20=
=20
held in Banjul=2E
Kinteh told the experts on Monday that although the Cilss member states =20
had managed to pull the region out of an emergency situation, the =20
prevailing agro-climatic situation showed the fragility of the =20
organization's achievements=2E
Cilss started its activities on Sept=2E 12, 1973, initially with the =20
objective of mobilizing and coordinating emergency food aid, the =20
implementation of few specific projects and the sensitization of the =20
international community about the situation in the sahel=2E
In 1976, the emergency relief phase came to an end and attention was =20
focused on development issues=2E
Cilss adopted its first generation program between 1976-82 under which =20
the organization was able to implement over 612 national and regional =20
projects=2E
After 1982, the organization went through a series of revised strategy =20
phases and in January 1993, it adopted the Plan of Recovery and =20
Sustainable Revival=2E
The plan involved financial and administrative reforms under which 101 =20
senior and junior officers were retrenched from the Ouagadougou-based =20
Cilss=2E
The organization's programs were also streamlined in six major broad =20
categories -- food security, natural resources management information, =20
training, research, population and development=2E
These tasks have been distributed evenly among the three institutions of =20
the organization, namely, the executive secretariat located in Burkina =20
Faso, AGRHYMET center in Niamey, Niger, and the Sahel Institute located =20
in Bamako, Mali=2E
Implementation of Cilss projects has, however, been hampered by financial =20=
=20
contribution arrears by member states, which have seriously curtailed the =20=
=20
operations of the secretariat=2E
Cilss regional projects and programs have included the regional gas =20
program, the information training program for the environment, and the =20
regional solar program all which came to an end in 1994=2E
Under the auspices of the 1992 Earth Summit, Cilss has established =20
partnership with international organizations=2E These include the =20
Organization of the Islamic Conference/ Sahel/Islamic Development Bank =20
program of cooperation and assistance for projects in the area of drought =20=
=20
and desertification control=2E
The above program, which is nearing the stage of endorsement and =20
execution, is expected to cost between 400 million and 500 million U=2ES =20
dollars
The amount is expected to be spent on 52 regional projects in the field =20
of emergency assistance, water resources, food security, plant protection =20=
=20
and desertification control=2E
The forthcoming Banjul summit is considered historical in that it will =20
coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Club du Sahel a grouping of =20
donors which has mobilized a lot of support for Cilss=2E
The summit leaders are also to adopt a plan known as Sahel 21 Vision a =20
blueprint that will guide the operations in the coming century=2E
**************************************
National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 16:07:43 -0400
From: mjallow@juno.com (Moe S. Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Just a test
Message-ID: <19970904.160745.3774.9.mjallow@juno.com>
Just testing an email account
Moe
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 22:38:22 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: News on Senegalese separatist in Casamance
Message-ID: <19970904203826.AAA42664@LOCALNAME>
From: C-afp@clari.net (AFP / Kader Diop)
Newsgroups:
clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.conflict.misc,clari.world.milita
ry
Subject: Senegalese troops missing after bloodshed with Casamance
rebels Organization: Copyright 1997 by Agence France-Presse
Message-ID: <Qsenegal-casamanceUROGk_7aL@clari.net>
DAKAR, Aug 21 (AFP) - Twenty-six Senegalese army officers and
troops were missing on Thursday, two days after clashes with
separatist fighters in the southern Casamance province that left about
30 rebels dead and six soldiers wounded.
A general staff statement said the rebels were killed during a
security operation on Tuesday to put an end to a "long series of
trouble-making by armed elements in the region around Zinguichor," the
capital of the southern province.
The missing soldiers had not returned to base by early Thursday
and a search for them was under way, the general staff said, after the
bloodiest exchange in the troubled province in the past six months,
where a partial peace process is in hand.
In July last year, 23 soldiers were declared missing in Babonda,
east of Ziguinchor, before a subsequent announcement that they had
been killed in a rebel ambush.
In the past five weeks, fighting has stepped up between troops and
separatists in the province, largely cut off from northern Senegal by
the enclaved former British colony of Gambia.
Suspected members of the Casamance Movement of Democratic Forces
(MFDC) killed two soldiers in an attack on their vehicle, attacked a
military camp in the capital and a gendarmerie post at Diouloulou, as
well as assaulting civilians.
The clashes have accompanied peace negotiations under the aegis of
the French ambassador to Senegal, Andre Lewin, who facilitated a visit
to France by an MFDC team headed by the movement's deputy leader,
Edmond Boro, which was followed by a July trip to Casamance by members
of a separatist group wing based in Europe.
The aim of these moves was to ease dissent among the
separatists, which had largely been responsible for stalling the start
of peace negotiations with the Dakar government, initially set for
April 1996, and open the way for a trip to Europe by MFDC leader
Father Diamacoune Senghor.
In spite of significant steps toward peace, trouble has
persisted on a sporadic and relatively minor basis.
It was not immediately clear whether the latest incidents on
Tuesday represented a serious setback to the peace process initiated
by a unilateral ceasefire proposed by Diamacoune in December 1995, or
were instead representative of differences among the separatists.
Any escalation in rebel attacks and crackdowns by the army would
be a major threat to the peace process, which has led to a return of
foreign tourists in greater numbers to Casamance, after bad publicity
caused by the unexplained 1995 disappearance of four French
holidaymakers.
Casamance separatist trends emerged among communities of the local
Diola people in the early 1980s, resentful at what they perceived as
domination by Dakar and settlers from the north of the west African
country.
*********************************************************************
From: C-afp@clari.net (AFP)
Newsgroups:
clari.world.africa.western,clari.news.crime.murders.political,clari.n
e ws.crime.murders
Subject: Senegalese separatist leader assassinated
Organization: Copyright 1997 by Agence France-Presse
Message-ID:<Qsenegal-casamanceURNbO_7aS@clari.net>
DAKAR, Aug 28 (AFP) - A leader of the separatist movement in
Senegal's southern Casamance province has been killed in unclear
circumstances, informed sources said Thursday.
Sarani Badiane, one of four aides to the leader of the Casamance
Movement of Democratic Forces (MFDC), Father Diamacoune Senghor, had
not been seen since Sunday and was found dead Tuesday with his throat
slit just outside Ziguinchor, the Casamance capital.
His killing comes a week after 25 Senegalese soldiers were
killed in a rebel ambush not far from Ziguinchor.
No one has claimed responsibility for the killing, which may have
been a settling of scores between the separatists' military and
political wings, or retaliation by Senegalese government forces for
the devastating ambush.
Meanwhile deputy MFDC leader Edmond Boro has been missing for two
days, and local press reports said that the two other key aides,
Sanoune Bodian and Mamadou Dieme, are holed up in Senghor's residence.
The clashes coincide with peace negotiations under the aegis of
the French ambassador to Senegal, Andre Lewin, who facilitated a visit
to France by an MFDC team headed by Boro and including Badiane, which
was followed by a July trip to Casamance by members of a separatist
group wing based in Europe.
These visits were intended to ease dissent among the
separatists, who had largely been responsible for stalling the start
of peace talks with the Dakar government, initially set for April
1996, and open the way for a trip to Europe by Senghor.
Casamance separatist trends emerged among communities of the local
Diola people in the early 1980s, resentful at what they perceived as
domination by Dakar and settlers from the north of the west African
country.
-=-=- Want to tell us what you think about the ClariNews?
Please feel free to <<email us your comments>> <comments@clari.net>.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 21:50:29 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: News on Senegalese separatist in Casamance
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970904212822.795A-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
the problem in the casamance region was discussed a while back
and certainly needs to be re-visited. gambia's uncomfortable
position by virtue of its geographical location (located
between the northern part and southern part of senegal) ought
to be the most convincing reason why we must take a more
proactive part in the entire process.
by now we all know that when guns start blazing, political
boudaries are hardly respected. the reports posted on this list
on the renewed escallation of fighting between the two parties,
is already having an impact on gambia. the fleeing refugees from
casamance into gambia has turned what some have called an
internal problem of senegal into an international one.
the lessons from the liberian war which spilled over into
sierra leone must not escape us. sierra leone continues to
suffer greatly from that war. (some might even say that gambia
was affected by that war too - refugees, militarization of the
state, ...
)
before offering my opinion as to the direction we ought to take
perhaps it would be more prudent to first know what the
current position of the government is. Does anyone know?
latjor
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 4 Sep 1997 21:56:30 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: News on Senegalese separatist in Casamance
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970904215448.795B-100000@acc5>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
apologies folks:
last sentence: "... what the government's position/policy is
with regards to the casamance problem".
latjor
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 10:14:30 +0200
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Virus warning
Message-ID: <340FBF66.45C3@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
this was distributed within Digital Equipment today,
Greets,
Andrea
>
> Virus warning
>
> >>WARNING!!!!!! If you receive an e-mail titled "JOIN THE CREW" DO
> NOT
> >>>> open it!
> >>>> It will erase EVERYTHING on your hard drive! Send this letter
> out to
> >>>> as many people you can.......this is a new virus and not many
> people
> >>>> know about it!
> >>>>
> >>>> This information was received this morning from IBM, please
> share it
> >>>> with anyone that might access the Internet.
> >>>>
> >>>> Also,
> >>>>
> >>>> If anyone receives mail entitled; PENPAL GREETINGS! please
> delete it
> >>>> WITHOUT reading it!! This is a warning for all Internet users
> -
> >>>> there is a dangerous virus propagating across the Internet
> through an
> >>>> e-mail message entitled "PENPAL GREETINGS!".
> >>>>
> >>>> DO NOT DOWNLOAD ANY MESSAGE ENTITLED "PENPAL GREETINGS"!!
> >>>>
> >>>> This message appears to be a friendly letter asking you if you
>
> are
> >>>> interested in a penpal, but by the time you read this letter,
> it is
> >>>> too late. The trojan horse" virus will have already infected
> the boot
> >>>> sector of your hard drive, destroying all of the data present.
>
> It is
> >>>> a self-replicating virus, and once the message is read, it
> will
> >>>> AUTOMATICALLY forward itself to anyone who's e-mail address is
>
> >>>> present in YOUR mailbox!
> >>>>
> >>>> This virus will DESTROY your hard drive, and holds the
> potential to
> >>>> DESTROY the hard drive of anyone whose mail is in your in box,
>
> and
> >>>> who's mail is in their in box and so on. If this virus keeps
> getting
> >>>> passed, it has the potential to do a great deal of DAMAGE to
> computer
> >>>> networks worldwide!!!!
> >>>>
> >>>> Please, delete the message entitled "PENPAL GREETINGS!" as
> soon as
> >>>> you see it! And pass this message along to all of your
> friends,
> >>> relatives and the other readers of the newsgroups and mailing
> lists which
> >>>> you are on so that they are not hurt by this dangerous
> virus!!!!
> >>>>
> >>>> Please pass this along to everyone you know so this can be
> stopped.
> >>>> PASS THIS ON TO YOUR FRIENDS!!! WARNING !!!
> >>>> There is a new virus going arround in the last couple of
> days!!!
> >>>> DO NOT open or even look at any mail that you get that says:
> >>>> "Returned or Unable to Deliver" This virus will attach itself
> to your
> >>>> computer components and render them useless. Immediately
> delete any
> >>>> mail items that says this. AOL has said this is a very
> dangerous virus,
> >>>> and there is NO remedy for it at this time, Please Be Careful,
>
> And
> >>>> forward to all your on-line friends A.S.A.P.
> >>>>
> >>>> Forward this A.S.A.P. to every single person you know!!!!!!!!!
>
> >>>>>>IMPORTANT !!!!
> >>>
> >>>> It is essential that this problem be reconciled as soon as
> possible.
> >>>>
> >>>> A few hours ago, someone opened an E-Mail that had the subject
>
> heading of
> >>>> a04free.com. Within seconds of opening it, a window appeared
> and began to
> >>>> display all files that were being deleted. The user
> immediately shut down
> >>>> the computer, but it was too late. This virus wiped all out.
> It ate the Anti Virus
> >>>> Software that comes with the Windows '95 Program along with
> F-Prot AVS. Neither was able >>>> to detect it.
> >>>>
> >>>> Please be careful and send this to as many people as possible,
>
> so maybe
> >>>> this new virus can be eliminated.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 10:16:50 GMT+1
From: "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: gor-jiggen
Message-ID: <630E6A807C8@amadeus.cmi.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Hello,
can somebody tell me about the Senegalese type of gor-jiggen who
dress like women and go to parties and dance etc. I know very little
about it, and would like to know more. Are they like men in most of
their daily life, and only dress up and act as women at parties etc.
(a male paralell to Kanyalengs who often dress like men in rituals, but
consider themselves and are seen as women??), or do they take on a
general gor-jiggen identity that affects their whole life. Are they
married? Do they come from certain ethnic groups? Is this a temporal
thing or will it last througout life? Does it exist in Gambia as
well?
(NB! I am not talking about ordinary homosexuals- or people who are
considered too much like people of the other gender and thus referred to as
gor-jiggen just implying that they are not so feminine or masculine
as expected)
This may not be of general interest to the whole list, and replies
directly to my mail address is most welcome!
heidis@amadeus.cmi.no
Thanks!
Best regards,
Heidi Skramstad
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 08:06:53 +0000
From: Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from unrest in Senegal
Message-ID: <340FBD9D.452A@ci.rech.lu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Andrea Klumpp wrote:
>
> Barry,
>
> what do you mean - *their* news? I don't think that facts belong to
> anybody. I know that there's something like copyright but is it not the same question as the one about intellectual property ??
Perhaps I should have said 'the' news. If Reuters didn't report it then
you wouldn't know about it - would you prefer that? If Reuters reports
it someone made an intellectual effort and was paid (a Gambian in this
case) and so why should Reuters not protect their property? Copyright is
not (just) a commercial right - you would not like your words re-used
without permission, or maybe you would.
Thanks for the welcome to the list. I assure you I am not a trouble
maker but I do draw the line at re-distribution without authorisation.
I take the same attitude to copying software, how do you (and others on
the list) feel about that?
Bye, Barry
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 08:31:39 +0000
From: Barry Mahon <barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from un
Message-ID: <340FC36B.1A43@ci.rech.lu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:
>
> Barry,
> I am surprised that you even ask such a question.
See my answer to Andrea
> When are we going to wake up to reality? Or do you want the western media to control the news ,then tell you ONLY what they want you to hear.
This news comes from a Reuter correspondent in THE GAMBIA - is that what
you mean by Western??
Just to make it clear, I am totally FOR news circulation and against any
form of censorship - BUT I am also for rights being accorded to those
who prepare news for circulation.
Bye, Barry
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 09:14:03 -0000
From: "<JGR@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Virus warning
Message-ID: <B0000005755@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <jgr@commit.gm>
via Commit
Andrea,
> Virus warning
Pleas do not redistribute the original message before verifying that it
is not a hoax!
I recommend that when you receive mails asking you to distribute to as many
as you can (and when you get mail with six exclamation marks!), please take
the time to go to the Net to browse for some keywords from the mail. If the
mail is a hoax (as I am willing to bet my harddisk that this one is) then
there will be people telling about it on the Net.
Generally (it is to say - always) it turns out that the virus in question
is the mail itself, not the mail it is describing. You see, some people
think it is fun to see how far panic can spread, and conscentious people
will do their best to help them, trying to protect friends all over the net.
So the originator has the pleasure of seeing that his mail "spreads" like
a virus all over the net.
There is no such thing as a mail virus, as described in the mail you
forwarded. A virus can only infect your machine when you are running it as a
program. Certain mail programs (like Microdoft's) can have JAVA support
enabled, and will run small programs from a mail, but normally after warning
you first. JAVA can do very little damage if any, and can certainly
not infect your boot drive, delete files or send mails from your machine.
If a unknown mail has an attachment, (a program or a Word document) you will do
wisely not to open and run the attachment. They may well be "trojan horses" or
contain viruses, but the important point is that you have to run them before
they can do any damage. Reading your mails will not damage your system.
The only part of the original message you forwarded that made sense is the
refernce to the AOL4FREE program. Originally a famous program to bypass
paying fees to AOL, this file has later been distributed as a program, which
when run would try to destroy your hard disk. That is a long time since now,
and I doubt it still exists on the net, so it was probably added to lend
credibility to the message.
Joern
Commit
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 15:01:23 +0300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re:Barry Mahon's Honey Moon!
Message-ID: <01BCBA0C.9DF84A40@ddbe.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
-----Original Message-----
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH [SMTP:kolls567@qatar.net.qa]
Sent: 03 IaCIi CaCeai, 1418 02:51 a
To: 'Gambia-L@U.washington.ed'
Subject: Re:Barry Mahon's Honey Moon!
Barry,
First of all, a big WELOME to you to the Gambia-L! And we are very glad =
and appreciate the fact that you are volunteering in our beloved country =
in the area of Information Technology.So,THANK YOU very for the =
contribution you are making to the development of our nascent nation.
Having said that,I want to remind you that you are terribly new to our =
List here, and one would have thought that you would try to enjoy your =
Honey Moon period with us instead of playing the Intellectual Property =
Policeman.You have just promised us that you are not a Trouble Maker;So =
maybe you should try to demonstrate your good faith until in such a time =
that we are convinced that you are indeed not a Trouble Maker.It is only =
then that we would be comfortable enough with you to discuss about your =
Pet Subject: Copyright,Intellectual Property or whatever.......
In the mean time,keep up the good work down there in our beloved =
homeland and thank you for everything you are doing.
Regards Basss! =20
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 14:30:26 +0200
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Virus warning
Message-ID: <340FFB62.193C@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <jgr@commit.gm>
> via Commit
>
> Andrea,
>
> > Virus warning
>
> Pleas do not redistribute the original message before verifying that it
> is not a hoax!
>
Hi Joern and others,
I would not have sent it if it had not been distributed within Digital -
I took it therefore for granted that it's not a hoax - btw, what kind of
harddisk do you have ?? I try and verify ... Greetings .. Andrea
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 14:35:18 +0200
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Barry Mahon's Honey Moon!
Message-ID: <340FFC86.6A03@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Barry, sorry, my previous mail sounded a bit harsh!
Okay, for me the line is between private and commercial use of
information, software etc. , there's a difference wether I use it for my
own or others interest or whether I make money with it.
And I don't think it's fair to exclude people from information just
because they can't afford to buy it.
Greetings
Andrea
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 08:44:02 -0400 (EDT)
From: Isatou Secka <isatou@Glue.umd.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: New Member Request
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.95q.970905084233.5463A-100000@hera.isr.umd.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
List Managers,
could you please add Babou Sallah - bsallah@aol.com
thanks
Isatou
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 8:46:57 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: barry.mahon@ci.rech.lu, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from un
Message-ID: <TFSGYOEK@nusacc.org>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
Well said Barry,
Now that you have cleared the remarks and made us aware of a good legal =20
point that is the copyright portion which should be respected I agree =20
but we still have a right to give our views or comments=2E=2E
Let us keep information as accurate as possible without prejudice=2E
Peace
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: barry=2Emahon@ci=2Erech=2Elu
Sent: Friday, September 05, 1997 4:50 AM
To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Subject: Re: fwd: Refugees flee to Gambia from un
--------------------------------------------------------------------------=
=20
--
hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg wrote:
>
> Barry,
> I am surprised that you even ask such a question=2E
See my answer to Andrea
> When are we going to wake up to reality? Or do you want the western =20
media
to control the news ,then tell you ONLY what they want you to hear=2E
This news comes from a Reuter correspondent in THE GAMBIA - is that what
you mean by Western??
Just to make it clear, I am totally FOR news circulation and against any
form of censorship - BUT I am also for rights being accorded to those
who prepare news for circulation=2E
Bye, Barry
**************************************
National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 5 Sep 1997 17:52:28 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member Request
Message-ID: <19970905155238.AAA17666@LOCALNAME>
On 5 Sep 97 at 8:44, Isatou Secka wrote:
> could you please add Babou Sallah - bsallah@aol.com
>
> thanks
>
> Isatou
Babou Sallah has been added to the list. We welcome him to Gambia-l
and look forward to his contributions. Please Babou, send a brief
introduction of yourself to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 05 Sep 1997 13:16:53 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Report on Cilss Summit in Banjul
Message-ID: <34103E84.9DBE7143@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
In a PANA news piece written by Malick Jones entitled "Gambia-Cilss
Gambia Prepares To Host Cilss Summit" it has been reported that
preparations are underway for a two-day Cilss (Inter-State Committee
for the Control of Drought in the Sahel) summit to held from Sept.
11-12 in Banjul.
According to the piece, President Jammeh will assume the chairmanship of
the organisation for the next three years and Sambou Kinteh, the
Secretary of State for Agriculture, will take over as Cilss Coordinator
minister.
Experts just wrapped up a series of meeting on Wednesday where "this
season's adverse climatic and crop situation in the Sahel region" was
reviewed and recommendations will be submitted to the conference in
Banjul.
The piece is available at the following web site:
http://www.africanews.org/PANA/news/19970904/feat5.html
In it, a brief history of the organisation's work is included.
Another piece by the same writer, dated today September 5, 1997, and
titled "Three Non-Sahel States Seeking Cilss Membership" is also
available on the Web at:
http://www.africanews.org/PANA/news/19970905/feat8.html
In this piece it is reported that Cameroon, the Central African Republic
and Guinea have applied for membership to Cilss. Also in this piece is
news that Youssou N'Dour will "give a free concert in Banjul Friday as
part of a two-day People Forum of the Sahel 21 Conference".
Peace.
Latir Gheran
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 6 Sep 1997 17:17:51 +0000
From: "<NARB@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: SAHEL
Message-ID: <v01520d00b0373f5d2f84@[149.212.100.74]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Sent by narb@commit.gm (National Agricultural Research Board)
via Commit
Mr. Ghanim,
A point of correction! Mr. Sambou Kinteh is not the Secretary of State for
Agriculture. He is the Permanent Secretary at the Department of State for
Agriculture. The Secretary of State for Agriculture is Mr. Musa Mbenga.
This is for the information of all those who have read Mr. Ghanim's piece
on the CILLS summit.
Dr. Jeng
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 6 Sep 1997 16:31:59 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Collapsed Building
Message-ID: <970906163157_-1736171528@emout06.mail.aol.com>
Concerning the collapsed building, l feel compelled to mention something that
l was told over the week-end. It seems that upon examining the ruins of the
building, it was found that the foundation had caved in quite a bit below
ground. Does anyoneone out there have any opinions on this?
Jabou Joh
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 84
*************************