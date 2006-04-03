Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

1) Re: Gambia-l:The Gambia and related issues mailing list

by Gabriel Ndow <

2) RE: Farming and rainfall

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

3) Re: SV: Dekat

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

4) Re: SV: Dekat

by Gabriel Ndow <

5) Gov't suport for well-digging etc

by

6) No Subject

by

7) Re: A catastrophe!

by Ylva Kamperin <

8) Dr. Katim Touray's E-mail address

by

9) Peace

by "amy aidara" <

10) Which Way Forward?

by "Katim S. Touray" <

11) Re: Dr. Katim Touray's E-mail address

by "Katim S. Touray" <

12) Re: rumors and half-truths

by "Heidi Skramstad" <

13) Back to the land and bye bye!

by O BALDEH <

14)

by

15) RE: business ops. in Gambia

by

16) business ops. in Gambia

by "<

17) RE: A catastrophe!

by

18) RE: Farming and rainfall

by

19) RE: Gov't suport for well-digging etc

by

20) RE: Peace

by

21) RE: business ops. in Gambia

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

22)

by

23) Agriculture from another angle

by "Alpha Robinson" <

24) Good Work LatJor

by "LAURA T RADER" <

25) Re: Katim Touray

by

26) RE: Good Work LatJor

by

27) Re: Back to the land and bye bye!

by "<

28) RE: Farming and rainfall

by

29) Re: Agriculture from another angle

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

30) New member

by

31) RE: Good Work LatJor

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

32) RE: Back to the land and bye bye!

by

33) Re: Farming and rainfall

by "<

34) RE: Farming and rainfall

by

35) Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: UN to Help Reconstruct War-Battered Liberia

by

36) FAO/GIEWS Sahel Report No 3/97 (update as of 20 August 97)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

37) FAO/GIEWS Sahel Report No 3/97 (TEXT)

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

38) Re: SV: Dekat

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

39) Re: Gov't suport for well-digging etc

by "<

40) Re: A catastrophe!

by Ylva Kamperin <

41) Education in The Gambia

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

42) Re: Education in The Gambia

by Gabriel Ndow <

43) new member

by Gabriel Ndow <

44) Re: Dekat (fwd)

by Gabriel Ndow <

45) science/language (fwd)

by Gabriel Ndow <

46) Re: SV: Dekat

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

47) ECOWAS, US, S/Leone

by

48) US / S. Leone

by

49) Re: Dekat (fwd)

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

50) Re: Dekat (fwd)

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

51) RE: US / S. Leone

by Tijan Sallah <

52) EARTHWATCH GRANTS FOR FIELD RESEARCH IN AFRICA (fwd)

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

53) Re: A catastrophe!

by

54) RE: ECOWAS, US, S/Leone

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

55) RE: new member

by "Susan Hatch" <

56) Re: A catastrophe!

by

57) Re: A catastrophe!

by

58) Re: Dekat (fwd)

by Gabriel Ndow <

59) TESTING!

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

60) Re: Dekat (fwd)

by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

61) Re: A catastrophe!

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

62) Re: Education in The Gambia

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

63) SV: SV: Dekat

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

64) SV: SV: Dekat

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

65) Re: ECOWAS, US, S/Leone

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

66) Re: ECOWAS, US, S/Leone

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

67) FW: The collapes of the building in the gambia.

by Yusupha AK Ceesay <

68) Education In Gambia

by

69) RE: The collapes of the building in the gambia.

by Badara Joof <

70) RE: A catastrophe!

by Badara Joof <

71) RE: A catastrophe!

by Badara Joof <

72) Re: A catastrophe!..in response to racism, criticism

by "<

73) Re: Back to the land and bye bye!

by

74) Re: business ops. in Gambia

by

75) RE: A catastrophe!..in response to racism, criticism

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

76) Re: Gov't suport for well-digging etc

by

77) RE: A catastrophe!..in response to racis

by

78) RE: business ops. in Gambia

by

79) Fwd: Solar Bus Tour Begins in Greece

by

80) Fwd: HEALTH: WHO Detects New Influenza Strain in Humans

by

81) Fwd: Beijing Conference Followup #94

by

82) Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)

by "Katim S. Touray" <

83) RE: ECOWAS, US, S/Leone

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

84) Collapsed Building

by

85) Re: Dekat (fwd)

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

86) Re: new developments & brief..catastophe

by "<

87) Re: A catastrophe!..in response to racism, criticism

by "<

88) To Badara Joof

by Yusupha AK Ceesay <

89)

by Badara Joof <

90) NEW MEMBER

by Abdou Gibba <

91) Re: NEW MEMBER

by

92)

by

93) Sahel weather & crop situation

by

94) DV-99 Visa Lottery

by "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

95) Africa summit may impose tighter Sierra Leone curbs

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

96) Smile of the week (fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

97) Re: Collapsed Building

by "<

98)

by

99) Re: Collapsed Building

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

100) RE: Collapsed Building

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

101) Re: Education In Gambia

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

102) Re: Add a new member please.

by

103) No Subject

by

104) request for inormation

by

105) RE: SV: Dekat

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

106) RE: Appology to Gambi-L

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

107) New Members

by

108) Fwd: WOMEN-MEDIA: International News Sti

by

109) Fro your info.

by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

110) VB: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <



Dodou Jobe has been added to the list. We look forward to his

introduction. Welcome.



LatJor





Hi Sidibeh!

Thanks again for a stimulating piece. Saul Jawara was right but he

probably meant to say England, not U.S. I came back about two months

ago.



In response to the issues you raised, you first of all pointed out that

the confusion here is the issue of what we should prioritise,

agriculture or IT. I admit (now that you=B4ve raised the issue and I have=



looked at my original posting) that the part I pasted from "Dekat" read

information technology and not technology (my mistake). I have however

not in any way argued that IT should be prioritised over agriculture. I

have in all my postings argued the prioritisation of industy and

technology (in all its forms, including information technology but not

limited to it.) This has always been my conviction.

The second point you raised was that Moe and I seem to believe that

agriculture should take a back seat because of its problematic nature. I

don=B4t know Moe=B4s position on this but my reasoning is not completely

based on the problematic nature of agriculture because there is no

sector that is problem free. My reasoning is that to concentrate all our

efforts on agriculture over which we have no control is wrong.

Third, I still believe that complete dependence on agriculture does not

make economic sense. The reason is that raw materials are cheaper than

than finished products. If we prioritise agriculture over industry and

produce raw materials (by the way, our produce is produced by many other

countries at larger scales thus giving the buying countries more of a

selection and therefore more leverage to knock prices down) for others

to process and sell to us at a more expensive rate, I do not see how

economically wise that is. The product we depend on (peanuts, and if we

diversify, other agricultural produce)is produced by most of our

neighbours. If there is an oversupply, we wouldn=B4t know what to do with=



it and we cannot sell it to our neighbours. If we however concentrate

most of our efforts on industry and technology, we can process some of

our own produce and if necessary buy raw materials from our neighbours,

process the raw materials and sell it back to them and others. It simply

does not make sense to me that we have to import tinned mangoes when we

have mango trees, milk, butter, cheese, corned beef etc. when we have

cattle. The list goes on and on.

In your Ivory Coast example, you mentioned that just after three

decades of diversified agriculture "which developed parallel to

industrialisation" the country was able to make significant strides. You

said "PARALLEL". This means that the Ivory Coast did not invest all its

efforts on agriculture at the expense of industrialisation. Just what I

am trying to argue.

The greatness of such forums as Gambia-l is the platform they provide

for the exchange of ideas. Our exchanges on this subject have been

rather educational and I have noticed how our positions have, no matter

how small, inched towards each other. Your points have been well taken

and noted. In some instances, I must confess, they have modified my

stands. This is just to show that an interchange of ideas can be very

rich indeed.

I think that the discussion should be taken to another level as you

wrote:



As academics, intellectuals, concerned citizens of the Gambia, or

friends of the Gambia, I think the best approach to deal with our

developmental issues is to find the cause of problems, understand them,

and then diagnose a cure.



I agree with you. From the interchanges that have occured on this

subject, various issues have been raised. Issues such as: =





- Prioritisation

- Gambian agriculture not delivering its full potential =



- Complete dependence on rains

- The role of agriculture in providing a basis for industrialisation

- Protectionism

- Quality issues

- Commercial policies towards locally produced items

- Investment of the peasants=B4revenue



I have probably missed a few but maybe you can help out. If we take the

issues one at a time and expand on why we think they are problems and

how they can be overcome (with hopefully maore contributions), we can

probably come up with a uniform position which might help to put the

whole issue into its proper perspective and come up with solutions that

would be meaningful to the realities of The Gambia.

I hope you=B4ve had a nice weekend. Until your next post, I wish you the=



best.

Buharry.

Greetings:

To add to the very stimulating subject on what needs to be

prioritized (Agric./Technology/etc), I wonder if perhaps we are

missing the all important issue of science education. I do not

know how we can utilize various technologies effectively (be it

in the growing of food crops or the acquisition of information

across cyberspace) without a good understanding of basic

scientific principles.

The debate I discern is centered around how best/quickly gambia

can be transfromed into an industrailized nation. In a nation

where illitracy is still high and worse where scientific literacy

is probably between 2-3 percent (my speculation), we may have to

reconsider what our priorities ought to be.

While technology can be looked at as the application of

scientific principles, the principles themselves ought to be

comprehended by a large part of the populace. It is only then

that we will begin to see innovative ideas and methods coming

into manifestation from the general populace.



LatJor





Habib,

It's an idea, but l think that any effort has to be coupled with a strong

support by a well trained extension staff out in the field working with

individual farmers. If you look at countries like the U.S. and South Africa

e.g, there is a strong gov't sponsored agricultural research program that

disseminates valuable,practical information that is disseminated to farmers

by a well organized extension program. Farmers gain info. that helps maximize

crop yield, such as, best time to plant, crop protection info, weed control,

fertilizersetc. All this info. is generated from research that is specific to

the farmers' geographic location, and is therefore useful information that,

put to use, will generate good results. These farmers can have the

bore-holes, but do they have the know-how to effectively use the water from

these wells to irrigate their fields? Is a simple, inexpensive method of

irrigation using the well available to them? There was an article on the L a

few months ago about an inexpensive irrigation system developed in China that

was simple and affordable. This is what we need if farmers are to use

irrigation effectively. We also need a strong in-country agric research

program that will generate relevant, practical and affordable ways to improve

crop production, as well as an efficient system of delivery of this info. to

the farm level by well trained extension workers. Without this, any effort

will be putting the cart before the horse l'm afraid.



Jabou Joh.



Habib, you wrote:



I must share with all of you some possible solution to this dry spell

which was part of an original plan for the well water system I prepared

ten years ago (of course with only Allah(God) 's help and blessings.)

If all of you could take a little time to address this haunting issue I

will highly appreciate it ( even just the subscribers that are just

listeners & silent)

Everyone's input -pro or against - is needed. Please



Number ONE



I am suggesting OUR Government help indirectly with the infra structure

they already have to take a count of all the water wells (good ones

only) -maybe the statistics dept can do it.



Number TWO



After that is done , The President or his representative ( of the

Republic of the Gambia) in person ISSUE a bonus of Dalasi -( actual

amount to be determined later) and a real certificate of appreciation

documented TO ANY ONE who digs a water well (after the counting is

complete only-) for farming purposes and related agricultural projects.



Number THREE



Make sure that farmers get some seeds/seedlings of any kind of food crops

from friends in the Gambia and Senegal in the form of a barter only -NO

MONEY transactions-to avoid any corruption or abuse by all involved

Government employees or local farmers.

A simple promissory note will be issued by the requestor through a Bank

naming the beneficiary (the Senegalese or Gambian neighbor)- The bank can

send representative up to the farms . The farmers do not have to go to

Banjul or any branches .





Number Four



Depending on the level of cooperation between Senegal and Gambia they

should make this a JOINT TRIAL project for only one year. Then after the

success of the mission each country should do it independently.



Number Five



Ask all local Masjids and churches (or their representatives) to help

monitor the progress of the farmers and give them some kind of authority

to mediate between the parties in each promissory note , which can be

written in Arabic (localized in Wollof, Fula, Jola, Mandinka or any

agreed language) English or even French.



Remember all this will be on a voluntary basis only-no one will be paid

but will commit some time to make the whole thing possible.



The is the rough picture.

We can all brush it up for a more refined & finalized version

Peace

Habib Diab Ghanim

Fax 301 384 2975

-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, August 22, 1997 2:08 PM

To:

Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall



<< File: FILE0001.ATT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Mr.Camara!

Thanks, that was great! It turns out that the Euphoria that followed

the

subscription of the Agricultural or whatever Institute was absolutely

premature,and maybe Mr.Grotnes is also fast asleep,because

the little info.we have got so far has come from our own

people(Camara,Nordam,Habib etc...)



Please,all of you keep up the good work down there!





Regards Bassss!





**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************







Torstein,

Thanks.l hope your financial losses aren't too major. Hope you have

insurance.



Jabou.



You wrote:



Hello Jabou Joh.



Thank you for your timely and open information on the building accident.

Your description of the happenings matches what we experienced at our house

in Fajara.

We were sitting in the computer-room when suddenly we heard a big bang just

like a very

close thunderclap.

Two-three seconds later one of our servers and one of our workstations just

went black.

After scurrying around to find out what happened and fix the problem, we

came

down to six destroyed 33.6modems, one noneworking networkcard and one

defect CD-ROM burner.



Luckily we had modem spares, so we were operative again after one hour.



Our conclusions were later first that the building in it's collapse had

twisted power-wires

together with telephone wires giving our telephone lines a highvoltage

shock that incredible

enough went through all our safety gadgets.

Your remark on a lightening bolt seems as a more reasonable explanation

now, and also

explains the sharp bang we heard.



My deepest regards goes to the three deceased and also to your family and

the constrains you

are going through.



Sincerely,

Torstein

Commit







The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:

>

> This is forwarded from "Jorn Grotnes" <

> (

>

> Lee,

>

> >Do not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.

>

> Thanks for keeping up the Swedish tradition of racism, I am

> sure they can use another one!

>

> Btw; is that local news everywhere, or just in Africa? E.g. should I

> read Swedish newspapers or must I check with you first about what

> happens there (I take the liberty to assume that you are an African,

> and I assume that I must be a "caucasian")?

>

> Regarding the news you refer to, I must say that after seeing the

> site just minutes after the disaster, I would describe it as a miracle

> that not more than one person was killed. Maybe you should see

> things with your own eyes before using them to feed your myths?

>

> Joern

I apologise for offending some on the list by my "REMARKS" on the

reliability of caucasians in giving the right info. on local news. Maybe

a bit generalised but this is my oppinion and I have a right to it

whether am called racist or "clown".

I was in the Gambia during and after the coup. I was dealing most of the

time with so called aid-workers.From my experiance they spread lots of

rumours and half truths.Anyway I've seen Gambians suffering from this

and considering our distance to home one should be careful who to listen

to.

I didn't mean to say all caucasians are liars.That would be very stupid

to think.

By the way, am Gambian and not Swedish.



This is a request to the list managers.



I am trying to locate Dr. Touray in Wisconsin. I understand he was just

recently re-subscribed to the list. I will be grateful to anyone who could

help with his internet address. Mine is "



N.B. Dr. Touray, if you can read me, please respond immediately. I have

Ebou Jobe here with me in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Thanks.



Dear Habib,

I had received your answer but I wasn't able to answer you. I think

that you did not understand my point. I was just asking a question.

Instead of answering my question,you make me say something I didn't

say.Since that is the case I will say what I think about the Brothers

of Gambia-l.

I think you are using your man ego to discriminate women.Now you are

trying to show that you don't want ladies there and moreover you want to

isolate them in a commitee.Why!!!!!!don't you want to share with your

sisters?

What we need is to be one of you.

Thanks for your understanding.

Amy





hi folks,



ok, i guess i asked for it.



i'm writing in response to the numerous follow-ups that have come in after

my e-mail to the list. i've been meaning to respond to most of the issues

raised by people who wrote in reply to the previous e-mail, but have been

held back by too many things to do, and the need to hear out whatever

sentiments are out there.



before i expand on my thoughts on where i think The Gambia should be headed

in our national development efforts, i'd like to spell out a little rule of

engagement. please don't call me Dr. or Prof. or whatever. call me Katim.

it's simple, straightforward, and saves time. besides, my people in

Ballanghar still know me as Katim, and would have no idea who you're

talking about if you say Dr. Katim. and i'd like to think they're part of

the debate.



having said that, i'd like to turn to responding to the contributions sent

in regarding the degree of importance agriculture and information

technology should be given in The Gambia. for purposes of argument, i'd

like to classify the responses into those with me, those against, and those

on the sidelines! please do not think there's anything personal about my

classification scheme. i'm just being prudent, and trying to organize

things in a manner i can handle. obviously, it will take me a long time if

i want to answer to each and every e-mail on the issue. so i'd lump them

into groups, and do the best i can in the circumstances to keep the debate

going.



i'll start with strengthening our case, namely that The Gambia should shift

the emphasis in our development efforts from agriculture to technology;

specifically information technology. but, before i get into that, i'd like

to set the stage for the dialogue by highlighting some numbers i've dug

from the various economic statistics sources i've come across.



when we had independence in 1965, The Gambia's population was estimated at

330,000 (UNESCO Statistical Yearbook, 1978-79). with one of the highest

population growth rates (3.3% per annum in the 1980-87 period, compared to

3.1% average for sub-saharan Africa [all figures quoted are from The World

Bank, unless otherwise stated]), the country's population exceed 1 million

by 1993.



qualitatively, the population has been and still is largely poor. for

example, the gross domestic product (GDP), in current dollar values, was

$37m in 1965 (or $112 per capita), and increased to $205m in 1980. by

1987, the GDP had fallen to $172m, possibly because of the shock of the

economic recovery program (ERP) launched in 1985. as recently as 1991, the

GDP was estimated at $360, or $10 more than the average for sub-saharan

Africa.



the country lacks behind most countries in the region in illiteracy, infant

mortality, and life expectancy, according to a 1993 World Bank report.

thus, illiteracy was estimated at 73%, while primary school enrollment was

approximately 61%. furthermore, the mortality rate of children under 5

years was about 240 per 1000, while life expectancy at birth was 44 years.



in general, the Gambian population is rural. while the bulk of the

population lives in rural areas, there has been an increase in the

urbanization of the population. for example, the proportion of the

population living in urban areas increased from in 26% 1970 to 36% in 1987.

furthermore, the urban population was growing at a rate of 8.5% per annum

in the 1980-87 period. i have no reason to suspect that these trends do

not still, by and large, hold true now.



agriculture has always played an important part in The Gambia's economy.

for example, the contribution of agriculture to the country's' GDP varied

from 35%, in 1965 and 1987 to 31% in 1980. as recently as 1991/92 fiscal

year, the agricultural sector accounted for 23.3% of the GDP (Central

Statistics Dept. figures quoted by The Economist). because agricultural

production is so dependent on rainfall, it is not surprising that it's

contribution to the economy is influenced by droughts and other abnormal

climatic patterns.



agriculture is also important to The Gambia by virtue of the fact that a

large proportion of the population is engaged in farming. thus, the

percentage of the labor force engaged in agricultural activities was 88%

and 84% in 1965, and 1980 respectively. while men are engaged in cash crop

production, mainly groundnuts (or peanuts), women primarily focus on food

crops, especially rice.



in contrast to agriculture, industrial activity has been almost

non-existent throughout the 30-odd years of the country's' independence.

for example, in 1965, industry accounted for 9% of our GDP, and this

proportion increased to 13% by 1980. however, by 1987 it had fallen to 11%

of the GDP, only to recover again to 13.8% in 1990.



the service sector of the Gambian economy has been by and large the darling

of economic planners. this sectors' contribution to the GDP has hovered

around 60%, ranging from 56% in 1965 to 57.6% in 1990. undoubtedly, the

growth of tourism, and re-export trade has contributed immensely to the

growth of this sector of the economy.



given the above economic realities (a largely agricultural population, no

economically exploitable mineral resources, etc), the Gambia has focused on

building the agricultural sector of it's economy. since independence, all

governments in The Gambia have put an added emphasis on agricultural

development, partly for political reasons, and partly economic.



at first glance, the policy looks sane and sound. i mean, if we have a low

literacy rate, acute poverty, and rains we can by and large count on, why

not throw our weight behind the farmers. further, it has been proven, as

some people have reminded us on this list, that agricultural development

precedes industrialization. got the picture?



well, i don't. i've come to conclude that we've let ourselves be fooled

for 30 years into thinking that we can attain economic progress by focusing

on agriculture. let me say right off the bat that i agree with those who

say that the issue is not whether we should abandon agriculture, but how

much of our development efforts should be concentrated on that sector.



this position means then that while we should redouble our efforts toward

our industrial development, we should also in the mean time realize that a

huge proportion of our population is engaged in agriculture. does it sound

like a slide to the middle ground? in a way, it is. and this is just as

well, if it means a speedy arrival to a consensus. after all, we have a

country to develop.



when i say we should re-double our efforts at technological development, i

am specifically talking about information technologies. i take this

position for a number of reasons. first, because it's worked for a number

of countries, and second i see no reason why not us.



it's evident to everybody now that southeast Asian countries (or entities)

such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, and lately Malaysia, India, and Indonesia have

made impressive economic progress in recent years. so much so that these

countries are now being called the new Asian tigers because of the powers

they are becoming in the international business scene.



the key behind almost all these countries has been enlightened and focused

economic policies that are geared to plugging them fully into the emerging

information technologies. while one person or two have pointed out that

The Gambia is so poor that we cannot expect to match the accomplishments of

these countries, i would still maintain that i think we can. if we put our

minds to it.



and that's the key to our salvation. i like another word that describes

this mindset thing, and the word is 'attitude.' consider this story that

appeared in the June-July 1997 issue of a US publication called Fast

Company. the article ('Nation of Notebooks') talked about how Taiwan came

to dominate world production of laptop computers. those little things that

cost much more than their weight in groundnuts.



picture this: in Jan. 1994, a Taiwanese company called First International

Computer Inc. (FIC) shipped its first 14 notebook computers. about 2 and a

half years later, they were shipping a whopping 35,500 PER MONTH. you can

bet they didn't do that by saying that they've never shipped a laptop

before. still not satisfied, FIC is estimating that they will exceed the

80,000 units per month target in 1997. now that's what i call attitude.



i agree ours is a nation with a very high illiteracy rate. but the above

article on Taiwan's' laptop cowboys also said that over 90% of the workers

on the assembly lines are foreigners or HIGH-SCHOOL (my emphasis) students.

furthermore, big notebook makers are now building plants in Malaysia, and

Thailand because of cheaper labor costs there. with labor costs already

less than $70 or less than 1% of the total finished product, it is easy to

see laptop makers constantly looking for cheaper manufacturing sites.



if it makes you feel any better, the head of FIC said that any savvy

entrepreneur with enough money can get into the notebook business. you

don't need a single employee, because you can contract out the design, and

purchase all the parts from suppliers. do i hear you reaching for the

phone?



still on the attitude thing. Fast Company (August-September, 1997) also

had another article on how Sony succeeded in penetrating the computer

gaming market with it's PlayStation. big as Sony is, they were smart

enough to realize that to enter a market already dominated by Nintendo and

Sega, they had to re-write the rules. that's exactly what they did, in a

classic example of massive attitude.



first, we're talking about a $15billion market, so even though we're

talking about video games, you know no one's playing games. the

PlayStation was launched in Japan in Dec. 1994, and in the US in Sept.

1995. a year later, Sony shipped 9 million units worldwide, 3 million of

them in North America. by last May, the units shipped had gone up to 5

million in North America, and 16 million worldwide.



the net result? well, Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) the unit

responsible for PlayStation which 3 years ago had sales of practically

zero, is set to generate worldwide sales of $9 billion, translating into

revenues of over $5 billion. with approximately 1,500 employees worldwide,

and about 500 people in North America, the PlayStation gang generates $3.3

million of revenue PER PERSON. that's way over the $420,000 revenue per

Microsoft person that everyone raves about.



the point again, is that it's amazing what a difference attitude can make.

i mean these guys didn't just sit there and say let's do this thing little

by little and see what will happen. they went in, did what they had to do,

and it paid off big for them. on a related note, it helped that Sony was

out to rewrite the rules. here was an industry that was based on

delivering products via special cartridges that people bought at $35 a pop.

instead of cartridges, Sony distributed it's games on CD-ROM disks,

costing $5 to $10. another great lessen there, pick your fights very well.



i go into the details of all these stories to prove a point. yes, it can

be done, if only you believe that you can. obviously, we have a lot of

hurdles to overcome. but i have absolutely no doubt in my mind that we can

get the job done if we so desire.



what's one to do? i was going to touch on what my thoughts are on how we

can go about developing and implementing policies geared toward plugging

The Gambia into the information superhighway. not only plugging us in, but

also setting the country up to be a significant player in this very new and

exciting industry.



i'm kinda tired right now, and i've got to get some sleep. but before i

sign off i'd like to promise that you can consider this the first part of a

2-part reply to the postings received on the list about the way forward for

The Gambia. i'll be sending out the second part within the week. in the

meantime, keep the debate alive.



finally, i've been thinking: i've got a Web site up, and was wondering if

people would like a mailing list for those of us interested in business and

entrepreneurship. my Web site, still under construction, is aimed at

distributing consumer and small business information. for this reason, i

will be glad to test the mailing list program there by setting one up for

us.



i suggest a name like GAMBIA-BIZ, unless someone thinks of something

better. i'm suggesting Gambia-biz because it has both the country's name,

and the purpose of the list. anyway, please let me know what you think so

i can start working on it, in the event that's what people want.



have a great week!



Katim





Lee,

just a comment to what you said about spreading rumors and

half-truths after the coup:



> I was in the Gambia during and after the coup. I was dealing most of the

> time with so called aid-workers.From my experiance they spread lots of

> rumours and half truths.Anyway I've seen Gambians suffering from this

> and considering our distance to home one should be careful who to listen



I came to The Gambia on the 11th of November, 1994, the day of the

the so-called countercoup attempt, and stayed for half a year.

Because of the political atmosphere, fears and lack of reliable

information at that time, everybody who was concerned about Gambia at

that time were involved in discussions about rumors and half truths,

because nobody had full and correct information about what was

happening. I only talked to a few "toubabs" during that

period, but constantly talked to Gambians, and from your information

it seems like all of us tried to do exactly the same thing - figure

out what was going on. I think it would be quite unfair to make

conclusions about somebody's character based on how they behave

under pressure, fear and general instability.





Regards



Heidi Skramstad



It was a geat pleasure reading the articles in this network and to

realise how eager everyone of us is for the development of our country

among others.



I thank the pioneers of this bantaba and for having me on board.



Time has come for some us to go back to the land and do what we can BUT

what is in within our court and the support at our disposal. You may

wish to learn Dr Janneh's experience if do not understand the essence

of this phrase. However we have always bein going home to put in inputs

once we completed our training!



I also see very flattering with some of the theories of development

propouded by most our colleagues in this bantaba. However the line of

argument of one Alpa Robinson was enough to indicate that utopism is not

consuming the entire bantaba. Oh, once a good student is always a good

student. I must confess that bribing intellectuatls with words (keep up

the good work, that is a nice piece etc etc. is contradictory with

scientific analysis as highly demonstrated by one of the greatest

'artist' of existentialisme- Jean Paul Satre. Purpose is the final

objective not kailel giss ma.

To this i may wish to add development can never be brought, bought form

outside. It has to be built, created, forged.... from within. I did ask

some questions about Melting Pot, Peace Corps. This was not only

question but to ask some you can't we be You may wish to complete the

phrase. In serious discussions one should always be able to see what

the text is all about. Some guys did infact contend that we should wait

for the MRC to eradicate our Mosquitoes without even thinking that thIs

institution is not a Gambian one. So how do you expect it to PRIOTISE

Gambian PRIORITIES? Development is cosummed within and the naming

ceremony so! This has always been the position and conviction of great

and wise leaders: Napoleon said build Rome in France so Rome of Italy

became meaningless to francaises et francais. Even the the German tactics

from the alliance movement to the era of Hitler running through

Hegel...and to the present day diplomacy is based on this principle.



I am wishing the Gambia education group success. When I was lecturing In

that Institution it was something for me but ....Educaion is the base of

everything yes everything and ignorance is the base for nothing and

nothing is wastage etc etc etc..



Oh Gambia-l It was really cool and deadly reading you. May you stand to

see our Land's HDI improve drastically. Me your pioneers wish, if it is

for development, see light as early as timely can be.



Brothers and sisters, I thank all of you for not reading me and know

that when I read your mails, I am existing. So how can I now continue to

exist if I am not going to read your mails???

Do not mind much about the development paragraph. It is just bla bla bla.

It is just a product of How to thing with words. You can use them to

shout, to yail, to bluff, to confuse, to tell lies, to promise, to say oh

I really love you but. You can also use them to stuff any book or article

you are writing. You may wish to refer to pragmatic linguistics or

diplomacy or polictics or go see words walking in the law courts! What is

important is actions speak louder than words, but what speaks loudest? Is

it not Gambia-l ? May it be



You see Gambia-l I do not want to quit



I now say finally bye and see some of you in The Gambia and others in

Paradise. Gambia-l for sure we will see.



For those offended by my language and style, please do I beg forgive.

Al nimbara

ma le na santa di santa yalla

on jarama

Omar Baldeh





Hi everybody,

I just want to try and comment on the pieces about investing in

agriculture....and add to Latjor's..



To achieve development through agriculture and industry an economy must

have a minimum of the machinery that can turn the wheels of these

sectors moving. Such a machinery is a workforce that is both efficient

adaptable to the changing times. A moderately educated people with the

basic skills of reading and writing, something that can enable a

populace to be communicated to, is a basic prerequisite. Gambia's

dilemma is, in a sense, comparable to that of Mauritius in the 60's, the

only difference being that Gambia is not an island. Mauritius had then

(and still have) a fixed landmass, accelerating and high population

growth rate, a mixture of religions and races", widespread poverty

and high illiteracy. Amongst many

alternatives, their then rulers chose to invest in basic broad-based

education, a labour intensive (they had labour) industry and ofcourse

agriculture - to achieve self sufficiency in food and at the same time

do without the need to use the foreign exchange earned by the clothing

factories on the expensive foodstuffs that are sold internationally. The

shirt factories acted as stepping stones for the high-tech industries

scattered amongst the rice fields and plantations that are found on the

island today. Mauritians are much better off today - birth rates have

stabilised, illiteracy percentages are nothing to be ashamed of and

people have food.

The scandalous negligence of investments in education by the previous

regime can be babbled about until thy kingdom come, but one also have to

move on and try formulating sensible policies that raise peoples living

standards. I was therefore a bit confused when I learnt that the present

regime had plans of "building" a university.

Anybody who attended a university will know that it is just not the

physical buildings that characterise such an institution. A proper

functioning university system needs a dedicated staff (underpaid most of

the time), a constant pool of knowledge-seeking youngsters who have gone

through a high school level of education and at a minimum people should

see that such institutions do benefit them. Universities do exist all

over Africa, but they haven't helped much in changing people's lives for

the better. They have in most cases contributed in strengthening the

social imbalances that characterises many African economies - namely the

education of a tiny dominant class that is undeservedly "worshipped" by

the not-so-educated majority. My point of view is that for a sustainable

development to be viable Gambia must make big investments in minimum

universal basic education (say 6-8 years - pedagogic experts can help me

out here!) to equip the average person with the skills to f.ex.

comprehend the contents of a newspaper, understand simple written

instructions at a workplace, understand the plots in a simple film or ad

(I'm reminiscing the never-ending applause at the Arts Cinema in

Serrekunda....) etc. Most people tend not to be satisfied with the basics

- the quest for knowledge will then continue for many (brains can be

empty but they can never be full of knowledge!).

A skilled people are capable of choosing either the industrial or the agrarian

path to "success". In today's world though with the USA producing all kinds of

foodstuffs very cheaply and the huge piles of surplus the EU has

amassed, I do believe that an industrial "path to success" is a more

realistic choice for any developing country (but one must have food in

one's tummy). The number of countries that have recently achieved

relatively higher living standards by industrialisation (Taiwan,

Singapore...) are much more than those that ascribe better conditions to

a successful agricultural economy (Chile...).



Cheers!



Abdou.



PS: Sorry about the absence of a header - my editor isn't working as it should.



Well said Jabou

Your reply says it all

Habib



Dear Gambia-L=2E



On the topic of agriculture and missing rainfalls,

I am very sorry to say that living in Fajara and running a computer =20

company

gives me very little

background on the situation in the rural areas in The Gambia=2E

Both NARB(National Agriculture Research Board) and NARI (National

Agriculture Reseach Institute)

is members of Gambia-L and I have sent mail/talked to them about writing =20

a

little about

the current crop-situation=2E

In a short chat with Dr=2EJeng of NARB he said that a problem now is that

groundnuts

planted at normal time experienced a lack of water resulting in a slow

initial growth=2E

Dr=2E Jeng said that this slow growth made the core(the peanut =20

substance?!)in

the groundnut

smaller than it should be=2E

As I understand it(subjective and personal of course, Mr=2E Lee Jallow=2E=2E=

)

from the news and

here in Fajara, it has been raining parts of the day over most of The

Gambia the last week=2E

(I stand corrected for this of course=2E)

Hopefully the rains will continue and make up for the lost crops=2E=2E=2E



On the topic of a technology vs=2E agriculture society, I believe that

technology should be used

to enhance all aspects of a country=2E

There could be a high-tech environment and a solid agriculture =20

environment

at the same time, working together

for the best results=2E

I am not an expert in any way, but seeing all these different types of

fruits, vegetables, trees, crops, even

several sweet delicious fruittypes I have never seen before, I start

wondering why they are not used

more/exported/manufactured/processed?!

If you have these nice rawmaterials, what is stopping someone from also

making a factory that can

produce finished products?

I believe there is lots and lots of opportunities here for people with an

ability to look at things from the right angle=2E



Here are some free investment tips I have been thinking of and people =20

have

told me about:



-A decent businessbank, at the level of what you expect in Europe=2E(I

delivered a check to a Standard Chartered Bank

branch, and it took them twenty minutes and five people to process the

check=2E)

(I am not even going to mention the rates on loans=2E=2E)



-River transportation=2E Buy good secondhand boats from Norway or wherever=

,

keep a proper technical staff and a standard

level management, keep strict rules on number of passengers etc=2E Maybe

include large rafts for heavy goods transportation

down-river=2E=2E=2E=2E



-Resource and Investment center, there is loads of Gambians alike who =20

have

good business ideas, but needs financial help=2E



-Fisheries=2E Land/or river based fishfarming/oysterproduction i=2Ee=2E =20

anything

that grows in a river=2E=2E



-Rental company=2E Most things can be rented, I believe=2E=2E



-Visa/AMEX/Master company=2E Where is all the cardreaders in this =20

country?!?!



-FastFoodchain=2E I have still not found a decent hamburgerbar in this

country(the chicken is good, though=2E=2E)=2E



-Private power production in rural areas=2E (What would we do without our

generator?!?!)



The keyword here is Standards=2E



Normal,everyday standards that we are used to(most of the time,anyway=2E=2E=

) =20

in

Europe,US etc=2E



Do a proper job,

deliver more than the customer expects,

keep job-ethics:

clothing,

attitude,

workexpectancy,

language,

service,

attitude,

frontdesk-apperance,

timeawareness

and so on=2E

This is a small cost for the company, but gives you an big edge here in =20

The

Gambia=2E



There is bound to be a lot more interesting areas that I don't know =20

about=2E



Anybody in Gambia-L that can match my investment-tip's?



Regards,

Torstein

Commit

The Gambia



Torstein,



l couldn't agree more=2EMany of these are some of the same business ideas l

have had=2E How about a few more:



Vegetable production year round (irrigated of course Habib)

On my recent trip home, my sister informed that the carrots we were =20

eating in

a salad was imported from Holland=2El was surprised=2E The cost per lb=2E w=

as

D2=2E50=2E They say the local ones were not available anymore, and besides,=

=20

they

were hard=2E Improvement of soil texture can help there=2E It seems many

vegetables come in from Senegal (cabbage, Jahatou) and other West African

countries(ginger from Sierra Leone)=2E The veg=2E growers produce all hit t=

he

local market at the same time driving prices down, and when their season =20

is

over, they have to import=2E



Aromatic herbs and spices for local use and export=2E



Dairy production, milk, ice-cream,yogurt etc=2E



Quality Gambian restaurant featuring authentic Gambian food=2EThe tourists

patronize small local food joints much to the dismay of the Gambians=2E =20

They

fail to realize that these folks didn't come to Africa to be served =20

gourmet

European meals like the big hotels serve=2E



Quality bed and breakfast establishments, the few around are taking =20

business

away from the big hotels=2E



Recreation and entertainment centre for youth e=2Eg skating rink with fast=20=

=20

food

and good tropical fruit juice drinks, video game arcade, with incentives

thrown in for good conduct and academic performance resulting in free

admission, treats etc=2E



Quality school and office supplies, children's books, young adults' as =20

well

as adults' novels, Islamic literature and magazines, printing of =20

advertising

specialties=2E



Carpet and sofa shampooing machines=2E



Manufacture of clothing for export=2E Have factory as well as offer =20

contract to

local producers of clothing, handicrafts etc=2Eafter conducting quality =20

control

sessions=2EGive priority to use of locally produced and dyed fabrics=2E A=20=

=20

good

economy booster=2E Include manufacture of clothing, school uniforms, home

furnishings etc for local use, cuts imports=2E



The possibilities are endless=2E I see the situation at home as a new =20

frontier

to conquer as far as business opportunities=2E The need for goods and =20

services

abound everywhere=2E Those who took the initiative when a similar situation

arose in early pioneer days of the U=2ES=2E are those whose fortunes still

flourish today=2E

I HEAR A LOT OF COMPLAINTS ABOUT THE ECONOMY BACK HOME AND HOW TO SURVIVE =20=

=20

IF

ONE VENTURES BACK=2EA BUSINESS THAT OFFERS A WELL NEEDED GOODS OR SERVICE =20=

=20

CAN

NET YOU A GREAT INCOME AND A GOOD LIFE IN GAMBIA=2E

ANYONE FOR A JOINT VENTURE?



Jabou Joh=2E





Comment on business opportunities.



So far:



1 -A decent businessbank,

2 -River transportation.

3 -Resource and Investment center,

4 -Fisheries. Land/or river based fishfarming/oysterproduction

5 -Rental company.

6 -Visa/AMEX/Master company.

7 -FastFoodchain.

8 -Private power production

9 -Vegetable production year round

10 -Aromatic herbs and spices for local use and export.

11 -Dairy production, milk, ice-cream,yogurt etc.

12 -Quality Gambian restaurant featuring authentic Gambian food.

13 -Quality bed and breakfast establishments,

14 -Recreation and entertainment centre for youth

15 -Quality school and office supplies,

16 -Carpet and sofa shampooing machines.

17 -Manufacture of clothing for export.



Here are some more from me:

18 -Freight transportation between WA countries,

19 -PC clone hardware company,

20 -Software development groups,

21-Gas/Oxygene company(only ONE in The Gambia, serving all the hospitals

and exporting to the region),



> The possibilities are endless. I see the situation at home as a new

frontier

> to conquer as far as business opportunities. The need for goods and

services

> abound everywhere. Those who took the initiative when a similar situation

> arose in early pioneer days of the U.S. are those whose fortunes still

> flourish today.



Agree, and the pioneering starts today.

I will boldly start making more suggestion for the private sector.

There is a organisation called The Gambian Chamber of Commerce here in The

Gambia but after a meeting with the secretary, we very not very impressed

with the

attitude. Our impression was that this org. was sleeping.

Maybe that is due to the lack of private sector life, but I more belive it

is because the professional business attitude is almost nonexistent here.

Everybody seems to be against each other, and expecting the competitors to

keep layers of hidden agendas in whatever they propose.

This can't continue in my opinion. What we need is a bunch of entrepreneurs

and good financial sources coming together and really start changing the

business environment.



Here are some ethics/priorities I belive should be kept in such an group:

1. Corruption in any form is the worst crime,

3. Competition is healty for all parties,

2. The belief that profit can go hand in hand with development of the

society,

3. Keep company ethics (see last mail)

4. Independent investment control group with full powers,

5. Emphasis on start-up of small enterprises(everything have to start

small..),

6. Long term planning and financing,

7. Encourage workers actively participation in the business development

8. Implement basic rights for the employees,



> ANYONE FOR A JOINT VENTURE?



A challenge for the Gambia-L members.

Maybe I was right when I wondered if there was to much talking and to

little action?!



Torstein

The Gambia



------------------------------



Ditto

Habib



I concur with Tony and others that Lee Jallow's statements were

reprehensible, unwarranted, and utterly distasteful=2E In that vein, a =20

public

apology by Mr=2E Jallow is the least that can be expected=2E



Salaam!



Amadou Scattred Janneh







Torstein

What I meant was not to have them build the wells but just to mediate =20

when repayment or some private arrangements are made to fulfil the =20

promissory note=2E

NO Way ,The last thing to get a non professional dig the wells=2E

Secondly to avoid corruption and STEALING of MATERIALS & EQUIPMENT (which =20=

=20

I personally suffered from also) control and responsibility fall on the =20

contractor finally=2E

Thanks for the INPUT =2E

Can you help me keep a duplicate file on all the replies so that we can =20

one day compare when we want to do the final draft ??

Habib



Just a comment to well-digging=2E



>----------

>From: hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg

>Number Five

>Ask all local Masjids and churches (or their representatives) to help

>monitor the progress of the farmers and give them some kind of authority =20=

=20

=20





>to mediate between the parties in each promissory note , which can be

>written in Arabic (localized in Wollof, Fula, Jola, Mandinka or any

>agreed language) English or even French=2E



Recently we had a private investment at two fields north of Brikama=2E

This investment included a 25 meter well, and a caretaker-house=2E

Unfortunately, the project collapsed because the people we worked

with did not manage to keep the project on track=2E

The expensive corrugates for the caretaker house mysteriously disappeared =20=

=20



into the villages, and the wellconcrete-rings were never made=2E



While this was an expensive experience for us, it told us that in this

project

there was an absolute necessity for a competent supervisor that ensured

that

the work was done properly and on time=2E

The supervisor would have to be there almost every day, and keep a

timeschedule

on the work=2E

We also experienced that if you made payments in advance the incentive =20

for

finishing the job was destroyed=2E



Next time we will know better=2E



Yours,

Torstein

The Gambia











Jabou,

The inexpensive irrigation system you mentioned works only if there is no =20=

=20

drought in the area and we are suffering from that gradually=2E

This is the solution on a long term basis=2E For example Lake Chad dried =20

completely and was used for many years as an inexpensive irrigation water =20=

=20

supply , but when the source the lake disappeared all the canals and =20

equipment did not mean any thing BUT with water wells there will always =20

be underground water=2E( we may need to re dig only in real dry conditions)

Thanks for the timely information and your input is vital also

Habib



It's an idea, but l think that any effort has to be coupled with a strong

support by a well trained extension staff out in the field working with

individual farmers=2E If you look at countries like the U=2ES=2E and South=20=

=20

Africa

e=2Eg, there is a strong gov't sponsored agricultural research program that

disseminates valuable,practical information that is disseminated to =20

farmers

by a well organized extension program=2E Farmers gain info=2E that helps =20

maximize

crop yield, such as, best time to plant, crop protection info, weed =20

control,

fertilizersetc=2E All this info=2E is generated from research that is =20

specific to

the farmers' geographic location, and is therefore useful information =20

that,

put to use, will generate good results=2E These farmers can have the

bore-holes, but do they have the know-how to effectively use the water =20

from

these wells to irrigate their fields? Is a simple, inexpensive method of

irrigation using the well available to them? There was an article on the =20

L a

few months ago about an inexpensive irrigation system developed in China =20

that

was simple and affordable=2E This is what we need if farmers are to use

irrigation effectively=2E We also need a strong in-country agric research

program that will generate relevant, practical and affordable ways to =20

improve

crop production, as well as an efficient system of delivery of this =20

info=2E to

the farm level by well trained extension workers=2E Without this, any =20

effort

will be putting the cart before the horse l'm afraid=2E



Jabou Joh=2E



Habib, you wrote:



I must share with all of you some possible solution to this dry spell

which was part of an original plan for the well water system I prepared =20

=20



ten years ago (of course with only Allah(God) 's help and blessings=2E)

If all of you could take a little time to address this haunting issue I =20

=20



will highly appreciate it ( even just the subscribers that are just

listeners & silent)

Everyone's input -pro or against - is needed=2E Please



Number ONE



I am suggesting OUR Government help indirectly with the infra structure =20

=20



they already have to take a count of all the water wells (good ones

only) -maybe the statistics dept can do it=2E



Number TWO



After that is done , The President or his representative ( of the

Republic of the Gambia) in person ISSUE a bonus of Dalasi -( actual

amount to be determined later) and a real certificate of appreciation

documented TO ANY ONE who digs a water well (after the counting is

complete only-) for farming purposes and related agricultural projects=2E



Number THREE



Make sure that farmers get some seeds/seedlings of any kind of food crops =20=

=20

=20



from friends in the Gambia and Senegal in the form of a barter only -NO =20

=20



MONEY transactions-to avoid any corruption or abuse by all involved

Government employees or local farmers=2E

A simple promissory note will be issued by the requestor through a Bank =20

=20



naming the beneficiary (the Senegalese or Gambian neighbor)- The bank can =20=

=20

=20



send representative up to the farms =2E The farmers do not have to go to

Banjul or any branches =2E

=20





Number Four



Depending on the level of cooperation between Senegal and Gambia they

should make this a JOINT TRIAL project for only one year=2E Then after the=

=20

=20



success of the mission each country should do it independently=2E



Number Five



Ask all local Masjids and churches (or their representatives) to help

monitor the progress of the farmers and give them some kind of authority =20

=20



to mediate between the parties in each promissory note , which can be

written in Arabic (localized in Wollof, Fula, Jola, Mandinka or any

agreed language) English or even French=2E



Remember all this will be on a voluntary basis only-no one will be paid =20

=20



but will commit some time to make the whole thing possible=2E



The is the rough picture=2E

We can all brush it up for a more refined & finalized version

Peace

Habib Diab Ghanim

Fax 301 384 2975

-----Original Message-----

From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa

Sent: Friday, August 22, 1997 2:08 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall



<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

=20



--

Mr=2ECamara!

Thanks, that was great! It turns out that the Euphoria that followed

the

subscription of the Agricultural or whatever Institute was absolutely

premature,and maybe Mr=2EGrotnes is also fast asleep,because

the little info=2Ewe have got so far has come from our own

people(Camara,Nordam,Habib etc=2E=2E=2E)



Please,all of you keep up the good work down there!





Regards Bassss!





Sister Amy,

We LOVE you very much and believe me we NEED you also=2E

No one can run a family without our sisters be it wives ,aunts ,mothers =20

or just girlfriends=2E What I wanted to point out is we are not ANTI-Women=20=

=20

as potraided

Maybe we can get this cleared if you allow us=2E We are not perfect and =20

just starting this system =2E It just happened that it was a group of men =20=

=20

who started it and now including any interested sisters like you=2E

Please join hands in making it successful

Brother Habib

Dear Habib,

I had received your answer but I wasn't able to answer you=2E I think

that you did not understand my point=2E I was just asking a question=2E

Instead of answering my question,you make me say something I didn't

say=2ESince that is the case I will say what I think about the Brothers

of Gambia-l=2E

I think you are using your man ego to discriminate women=2ENow you are

trying to show that you don't want ladies there and moreover you want to

isolate them in a commitee=2EWhy!!!!!!don't you want to share with your

sisters?

What we need is to be one of you=2E

Thanks for your understanding=2E

Amy





No,you were wrong! Send your proposals (the things you have in mind for =

joint venture) through my private mail.And keep up your provocations =

down there!



Regards Bassss!







It seems to me that when talking about agricultural development, one

needs to ask; development for whom? Obviously, if the Gambia

continues to be among the producers of cheap agricultural products

we are doomed, WITH OR WITHOUT rains! Our role in this market was not

designed to develop our country. I have a feeling that in our search

for the right path we hardly seem to drop the shackles of the

colonial mentality. Instead of first looking inward we make the

mistake of always looking to the outside. Take the example of

tomatoes. The amount of Tomatoes produced in The Gambia is enough to

cover our annual "tomatoe needs". Due to lack of processing

facilities, most of it gets spoilt before consumed. Can you imagine

the market potential for tomatoe paste in the Gambia alone? The same

goes for onions. Tons of onions get rotten and we end up importing

all these items from God knows where. I'm not saying that we should

only produce for the internal markets, but let's never loose sight of

that in the discussion. The link between agriculture and industry

needs to be reestablished and agriculture will deliver the goods. I'd

say Food first!



And it's not only with food. What is wrong with trying to develop the

textile industry in the Gambia to process the cotton we produce? You

remember the local weavers in the Gambia? Could this "industry" not

be further developped from its present state? The product is there

and some knowhow is already available, so why not exploit it? Do you

remember "contar Bata"? Sometime ago (even today, onfortunately only

for tourists)) Gambians used to produce shoes,

leaderware of all sorts. What is wrong with further developping that industry.



Someone talked about fruit processing on the list. What is wrong with

developping the food processing industry in order to produce mango

juice, bannana, baobab, wonjojuice etc. etc. As a child my grand mother

would take me by the hand and gather plants around Serrekunda which

she would cook and give to the sick ones at home. In a day they would

be on their feet again. There are hearbs of high medicinal values in the

Gambia, plants which could be used as pesticides and insecticides.

What is wrong with cultivating such plants and doing systematic

research on their medicinal values? The list can go on and on.



A comprehensive integrated agricultural programme coupled with an

industry designed to process the agricultural products in line with

the needs of the local, regional and indeed international

markets can only be an asset to the Gambia. Agriculture as practiced in the Gambia is a

borden simply because it is not designed to meet our needs. Besides,

the outcome of it does not go back into the economy but rather finds

its way into the wrong accounts while the producers become poorer.



Education is certainly instrumental in this. If we learn to be

creative and not just blind acceptors of technology, we could

inculcate a sense of creativity in Gambians to build this industry

USING OUR OWN MEANS as a starting point. That's what I meant with

learning to crawl first before dreaming about flying.



Technology, whether information or other forms is desierable in our

development quest. It is my opinion though that technology should be

seen as nothing other than the creative application of science to

meet the needs of society. Gambia is not Taiwan or USA or any other

country. Gambia is Gambia, a country with its own reality in search

of the road to a meaningful development. Let us learn from the

experience of others, but never loose sight of our reality, which in

my view should be the cornerstone of our development strategies. No

matter which road we take, at the end of the day the Gambian people

would use their personal incomes to buy food, look for accomodation,

seek medicinal treatment, buy clothes to wear before anything else.

These basic needs must be addressed first if we are in a position to

do so. No farmer would sell his crops at the end of the season and

buy a computer which he cannot use anyway, just to drive around

cyberspace for hours with an empty belly.



regards,



Alpha



LatJor,



I most definately agree with your thoughts on the understanding

of scientific principles in relation to the prioritzing of the needs

of a nation. I wish I had thought of this. I was a bit discomforted

with the Peace Corps when they decided to pull their science teachers

in the Gambia (we only have "Resource Assistants"). I want the

Gambia to be self sufficient in the education of her nation but I

feel this move to be a bit premature for exactly the reasons you

stated in your response.



Teaching, learning, and applying science entails a completely

different school of thought than doing the same for literature and

history. What folks term as "American Ingenuity" is probably the

application of science learning? I'm a little shakey on that theory.

Many american breakthroughs in technology (especially medicine) came

at the cost of moral principles and the lack of human decency. Thus

we must keep this in mind when we talk of advancing the Gambia in a

technological fashion.



Anyway, back to the subject... I believe that you were exactly

right in your intimating the lack of scientific literacy as a major

problem in the Gambia. As I have said it is a different school of

thought. The use of conceptual thinking is a necessity. Everyone

exercises different parts of their brain. The famed statistic is

that humans use less than 10% of their brains their entire life (I

may know some folks that use even less... ha ha). If you ask a poet

and an engineer to solve a particular problem, they will solve it in

significantly different ways (and may come up with different

solutions).



I am happy to see so many scientific fields represented within

this list. I am also curious of the folks in these fields and to

their thoughts on this matter. What made a difference in their

scientific education?



This may connect in with a previous discussion we had on the list

involving teaching in gambian languages instead of english. If a

child has to translate from fula to english to english vocabulary

they have never heard nor concepts they have seen, there are going to

be some problems. Can science be taught in wollof? Are there words

for scientific concepts?



I am positive that you have stumbled on a big part of advancement

strategy in the Gambia. I would be interested in a deeper discussion

of this subject.



Laura















Welcome back mate!



Malanding Jaiteh



Laura,

To answer one of your specific question on the possibility of teaching =20

science in wollof=2E

The answer is YES depending on if the participants can read the Quran or =20

Arabic language which many kids and adults locally have written =20

communications with each other presently=2E

Letters are written in any local language because it base on sounds and =20

phonetics BUT the big question is do we have resources to do that =2E I =20

think the answer is no not now

Peace

Habib



Laura









Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit





Dear Omar Baldeh.

You are welcome any time as a Gambia-L shadowlist

member here in The Gambia.

We are looking forward to serving you as a customer.



Sincerely,

Torstein

Commit

The Gambia



>---------

>rom: O BALDEH <

>o: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: Back to the land and bye bye!

>Date: Monday, August 25, 1997 10:56 AM



>It was a geat pleasure reading the articles in this network....

>I thank the pioneers of this bantaba and for having me on board.

>You see Gambia-l I do not want to quit

>Omar Baldeh





Omar Baldeh



Hi Alpha!

Your post has reiterated some of the arguments some of us have put

forth in the "Dekat" series over the prioritisation of agriculture over

industry. When one takes a careful look at the situation, one can but

notice that our country=B4s role as a cheap raw material supplier "was no=

t

designed to develop our country" as you mentioned. It was designed to

meet the requirements of other countries. To continue this trend for

over 30 years really says something.

One of the consequences of the dependence on agriculture has been a

near total neglect of industrialisation. This has resulted in our

inability to process our produce even for local consumption let alone

for export. This means importing at expensive rates the end products of

the very raw materials that we exported at cheap rates. One doesn=B4t

need a calculator to understand the difference. The lack of industries

also means losing a lot due to produce being spoilt before it is

consumed.

By investing in industries, many of the things that we need for local

consumption can be made in The Gambia. We wouldn=B4t need to import thing=

s

like butter, milk (evaporated, condensed etc.), tomato paste, textiles,

different types of juice, shoes etc. One can go on and on. We can also

export some of the products. WE have the raw materials - cattle to

produce different types, tomatoes, mangoes, oranges etc.

The technology to make industrialisation possible is another point.

While I agree with you that the technology we use should take into

account the realities of The Gambia, I would caution that The Gambia is

not technologically advanced. I think more emphasis should be placed on

investing in technology that can deliver the goods (making our products

competetive) and adapting it to the Gambian situation or investing in

training to upgrade the knowledge base of those working with it. One

cannot expect to improve the investment in farming technology by

investing in hoes because they are the reality of Gambian technology. I

think we should look both inward and outward. Inward to see the current

realities of the country and outward to take advantage of the present

technological advancements. Only this way can we improve.

Buharry.

Buharry.



Alpha Robinson wrote:

> =



> It seems to me that when talking about agricultural development, one

> needs to ask; development for whom? Obviously, if the Gambia

> continues to be among the producers of cheap agricultural products

> we are doomed, WITH OR WITHOUT rains! Our role in this market was not

> designed to develop our country. I have a feeling that in our search

> for the right path we hardly seem to drop the shackles of the

> colonial mentality. Instead of first looking inward we make the

> mistake of always looking to the outside. Take the example of

> tomatoes. The amount of Tomatoes produced in The Gambia is enough to

> cover our annual "tomatoe needs". Due to lack of processing

> facilities, most of it gets spoilt before consumed. Can you imagine

> the market potential for tomatoe paste in the Gambia alone? The same

> goes for onions. Tons of onions get rotten and we end up importing

> all these items from God knows where. I'm not saying that we should

> only produce for the internal markets, but let's never loose sight of

> that in the discussion. The link between agriculture and industry

> needs to be reestablished and agriculture will deliver the goods. I'd

> say Food first!

> =



> And it's not only with food. What is wrong with trying to develop the

> textile industry in the Gambia to process the cotton we produce? You

> remember the local weavers in the Gambia? Could this "industry" not

> be further developped from its present state? The product is there

> and some knowhow is already available, so why not exploit it? Do you

> remember "contar Bata"? Sometime ago (even today, onfortunately only

> for tourists)) Gambians used to produce shoes,

> leaderware of all sorts. What is wrong with further developping that in=

dustry.

> =



> Someone talked about fruit processing on the list. What is wrong with

> developping the food processing industry in order to produce mango

> juice, bannana, baobab, wonjojuice etc. etc. As a child my grand mother=



> would take me by the hand and gather plants around Serrekunda which

> she would cook and give to the sick ones at home. In a day they would

> be on their feet again. There are hearbs of high medicinal values in th=

e

> Gambia, plants which could be used as pesticides and insecticides.

> What is wrong with cultivating such plants and doing systematic

> research on their medicinal values? The list can go on and on.

> =



> A comprehensive integrated agricultural programme coupled with an

> industry designed to process the agricultural products in line with

> the needs of the local, regional and indeed international

> markets can only be an asset to the Gambia. Agriculture as practiced in=

the Gambia is a

> borden simply because it is not designed to meet our needs. Besides,

> the outcome of it does not go back into the economy but rather finds

> its way into the wrong accounts while the producers become poorer.

> =



> Education is certainly instrumental in this. If we learn to be

> creative and not just blind acceptors of technology, we could

> inculcate a sense of creativity in Gambians to build this industry

> USING OUR OWN MEANS as a starting point. That's what I meant with

> learning to crawl first before dreaming about flying.

> =



> Technology, whether information or other forms is desierable in our

> development quest. It is my opinion though that technology should be

> seen as nothing other than the creative application of science to

> meet the needs of society. Gambia is not Taiwan or USA or any other

> country. Gambia is Gambia, a country with its own reality in search

> of the road to a meaningful development. Let us learn from the

> experience of others, but never loose sight of our reality, which in

> my view should be the cornerstone of our development strategies. No

> matter which road we take, at the end of the day the Gambian people

> would use their personal incomes to buy food, look for accomodation,

> seek medicinal treatment, buy clothes to wear before anything else.

> These basic needs must be addressed first if we are in a position to

> do so. No farmer would sell his crops at the end of the season and

> buy a computer which he cannot use anyway, just to drive around

> cyberspace for hours with an empty belly.

> =



> regards,

> =



> Alpha



Gambia-l,

Theo C. Kuijpers has been added to the list. Welcome

to Gambia-l Theo, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send your introduction to



regards

Momodou Camara







Laura!

Thanks for your input! In response,I want to say that lacking =

Scientific Concepts in any given language is not an insurmountable =

problem.We must remember that many ,if not most ,of the Scientific =

jargons in English are ANGLICIZED words from other languages, mainly =

Greek and Latin.We don't have to have a Wollof word for OXYGEN before we =

can teach it to our children.All we need to do is to take it exactly as =

it is in English(and its not even an English word) and define it for =

them and explain its functions in Wollof.



Yes,we are abundantly aware of the moral and ethical problems related to =

the Scietification of Society,but having tasted the indignities =

connected with poverty for such a long time,maybe we should now take our =

chances a little with Science.It is indeed a very nice feeling to be on =

the moral high ground,but its also very good to be able to afford and =

live the good life that every human being deserves.



And keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!







Is there a shadow list??

Pls=2E explain

Habib

-----Original Message-----

From: TGR@COMMIT=2EGM

Sent: Monday, August 25, 1997 1:30 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: Back to the land and bye bye!



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit=2Egm>

via Commit





Dear Omar Baldeh=2E

You are welcome any time as a Gambia-L shadowlist

member here in The Gambia=2E

We are looking forward to serving you as a customer=2E



Sincerely,

Torstein

Commit

The Gambia



>---------

>rom: O BALDEH <O=2EBaldeh@Bradford=2Eac=2Euk>

>o: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu>

>Subject: Back to the land and bye bye!

>Date: Monday, August 25, 1997 10:56 AM



>It was a geat pleasure reading the articles in this network=2E=2E=2E=2E

>I thank the pioneers of this bantaba and for having me on board=2E

>You see Gambia-l I do not want to quit

>Omar Baldeh

=20







Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit





>Torstein

>Can you help me keep a duplicate file on all the replies so that we can



>one day compare when we want to do the final draft ??

>Habib

>----------



Actually, I already sort my mail with Internet Explorers "inbox assistant"

so

I keep copies on all types of categories.

I will make a folder and keep a copy on well-digging proposals there.



Regards,

Tosh







Tosh,

Can you tell me how to do the same or let me know the name of the =20

software so I can get it or download it from the net

Thanks

Habib



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 21-Aug-97 ***



Title: UNITED NATIONS: UN to Help Reconstruct War-Battered Liberia



by Thalif Deen



UNITED NATIONS, Au 21 (IPS) - The United Nations, rejoicing over

the establishment of a democratically-elected government in

Liberia, says it is shutting down its peacekeeping operations in

the war-battered West African nation.



The 300-member U.N. Observer Mission in Liberia (UNOMIL),

created four years ago by the Security Council, will cease to

exist after its mandate runs out on Sept. 30. UNOMIL consisted of

troops and military observers from Bangladesh, China, the Czech

Republic, Egypt, India, Kenya, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan and

Uruguay.



''The principal objective of UNOMIL has been achieved,'' says

Secretary-General Kofi Annan. In a further effort to provide

rehabilitation assistance for the war-ravaged nation, the United

Nations plans to set up a new U.N. Peace-building Support Office

in Monrovia



''I am convinced that such a presence could greatly assist the

new government in its efforts for reconciliation and

reconstruction and contribute to promoting peace and stability in

the region,'' says Annan.



In a report to the Security Council early this week, the

Secretary-General praised both the Economic Community of West

African States (ECOWAS) and the ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG)

for playing ''a leading role in bringing peace to Liberia.'' Both

were involved, along with the United Nations, in mediating the

dispute and monitoring the cease-fire and the disarmament process.



''Above all, however, credit goes to the Liberian people who,

through the electoral process, demonstrated their commitment to

peace and their desire for the establishment of a democratically

elected government in their country,'' he said.



After nearly eight years of factional fighting, Liberia held

its presidential and legislative elections in July, followed by

the installation of a new government in August. Charles Taylor was

elected president and his National Patriotic Party won 21 of the

26 Senate seats, and 49 of the 64 seats in the House of

Representatives.



In his inaugural address, Taylor emphasised reconcilation, the

protection of human rights, national unity and the urgent need for

the reconstruction of Liberia's war-shattered economy.



The United Nations has successfully completed a process of

demobilisation and demilitarization under which more than 15,000

ex-fighters and ex-guerrillas have been found gainful employment.

Of these, 3,000 were child soldiers. '' This has kept them away

from activities that could have undermined security during the

electoral process,'' Annan told the Security Council.



The total military strength of the warring parties was estimated

at more than 33,000 and, as part of the disarmament process, more

than 50,000 pieces of ammunition and 4,428 serviceable and 1,103

unserviceable weapons were surrendered to ECOMOG and UNOMIL. After

the official disarmament exercise ended in February, ECMOG has

recovered an additional 3,750 assorted weapons and 152,500 pieces

of ammunition.



Since the end of the disarmament exercise, several U.N. agencies

have been major partners in the consolidation of peace and

preparations for the return to normality in Liberia. Their

activities are now focusing on two primary areas: the resettlement

and reintegration of the population and the preparation of a

rehabilitation and reconstruction plan.



In his report, however, Annan has warned that the situation in

neighouring Sierra Leone ''remains a potential threat to Liberia's

stability.''



Outbreaks of heavy fighting in July in south-eastern Sierra

Leone caused an influx of a large number of refugees into Liberia.

The refugees included 200 militiamen, who were disarmed by ECOMOG.

Currently, there are an estimated 130,000 Sierra Leonean refugees

in Liberia. The refugees are being provided food and shelter by

the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food

Programe.



A country that was once the world's third largest rubber

producer, Liberia is expected to launch a programme to revive

plantations abandoned during the civil war. A huge rubber

plantation managed by Firestone, the country's largest private

sector employer and which fell into the hands of one of the

warlords, is to be rehabilitated. The mining of Liberia's main

export earner, iron ore, also came to a standstill during the

conflict.



Since 1990, the United States has provided more than 320

million dollars in humanitarian aid to Liberia. Washington has

also provided more than 30 million dollars for trhe peacekeeping

operation by ECOWAS, and for election and cease-fire monitoring by

U.N. military observers.



Described as one of the oldest U.S. allies in Africa, Liberia

is one of only three African countries with whom Washington has

had defence agreements. At onetime, Liberia also had the biggest

concentration of U.S. government assets in Africa. The world's

largest Voice of America transmitter was located in Liberia, which

was also home for about 400 million dollars in U.S. private

investments. (END/IPS/td/mk/97)





Welcome.LatJor------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 13:23:14 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < 01BCB091.7F003DC0@diik.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB091.7F096580"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB091.7F096580Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGrotnes,Thanks for trying. That was great! And keep up the good work down there!Regards Basss!------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 19:53:06 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: DekatMessage-ID: < 3400F392.197B@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Sidibeh!Thanks again for a stimulating piece. Saul Jawara was right but heprobably meant to say England, not U.S. I came back about two monthsago.In response to the issues you raised, you first of all pointed out thatthe confusion here is the issue of what we should prioritise,agriculture or IT. I admit (now that you=B4ve raised the issue and I have=looked at my original posting) that the part I pasted from "Dekat" readinformation technology and not technology (my mistake). I have howevernot in any way argued that IT should be prioritised over agriculture. Ihave in all my postings argued the prioritisation of industy andtechnology (in all its forms, including information technology but notlimited to it.) This has always been my conviction.The second point you raised was that Moe and I seem to believe thatagriculture should take a back seat because of its problematic nature. Idon=B4t know Moe=B4s position on this but my reasoning is not completelybased on the problematic nature of agriculture because there is nosector that is problem free. My reasoning is that to concentrate all ourefforts on agriculture over which we have no control is wrong.Third, I still believe that complete dependence on agriculture does notmake economic sense. The reason is that raw materials are cheaper thanthan finished products. If we prioritise agriculture over industry andproduce raw materials (by the way, our produce is produced by many othercountries at larger scales thus giving the buying countries more of aselection and therefore more leverage to knock prices down) for othersto process and sell to us at a more expensive rate, I do not see howeconomically wise that is. The product we depend on (peanuts, and if wediversify, other agricultural produce)is produced by most of ourneighbours. If there is an oversupply, we wouldn=B4t know what to do with=it and we cannot sell it to our neighbours. If we however concentratemost of our efforts on industry and technology, we can process some ofour own produce and if necessary buy raw materials from our neighbours,process the raw materials and sell it back to them and others. It simplydoes not make sense to me that we have to import tinned mangoes when wehave mango trees, milk, butter, cheese, corned beef etc. when we havecattle. The list goes on and on.In your Ivory Coast example, you mentioned that just after threedecades of diversified agriculture "which developed parallel toindustrialisation" the country was able to make significant strides. Yousaid "PARALLEL". This means that the Ivory Coast did not invest all itsefforts on agriculture at the expense of industrialisation. Just what Iam trying to argue.The greatness of such forums as Gambia-l is the platform they providefor the exchange of ideas. Our exchanges on this subject have beenrather educational and I have noticed how our positions have, no matterhow small, inched towards each other. Your points have been well takenand noted. In some instances, I must confess, they have modified mystands. This is just to show that an interchange of ideas can be veryrich indeed.I think that the discussion should be taken to another level as youwrote:As academics, intellectuals, concerned citizens of the Gambia, orfriends of the Gambia, I think the best approach to deal with ourdevelopmental issues is to find the cause of problems, understand them,and then diagnose a cure.I agree with you. From the interchanges that have occured on thissubject, various issues have been raised. Issues such as: =- Prioritisation- Gambian agriculture not delivering its full potential =- Complete dependence on rains- The role of agriculture in providing a basis for industrialisation- Protectionism- Quality issues- Commercial policies towards locally produced items- Investment of the peasants=B4revenueI have probably missed a few but maybe you can help out. If we take theissues one at a time and expand on why we think they are problems andhow they can be overcome (with hopefully maore contributions), we canprobably come up with a uniform position which might help to put thewhole issue into its proper perspective and come up with solutions thatwould be meaningful to the realities of The Gambia.I hope you=B4ve had a nice weekend. Until your next post, I wish you the=best.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:> => Torstein, Moe, and Momodou,> (Buharry of course, I am surprised. When I read your self-introduction,=> enquired about you from Saul Jawara. He informed me that you were in th=> U.S. He probably meant a different Buharry. Well, again, welcome to the=> Bantabaa).> => Thanks for your responses. I am sure Katim was simply provoking a> discussion but it seems he has succeeded. That is how it should be. I =must> thank Mr. Alpha Robinson for relocating the discussion in its proper> perspective. So before dealing with your questions I would try to formu=late> what we seem to disagree upon:> FIRSTLY, the issue is WHAT WE SHOULD PRIORITIISE, AGRICULTURE OR IT> (INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY) AND INDUSTRIALISATION. Not technology (a confu=sing> word here) per se. My emphasis and the core of my arguement was we shou=ld> place agriculture BEFORE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY. In my two postings, t=here> is not the slightest suggestion that we should neither industrialise no=> improve our technology. Being a student of technology myself, saying su=ch a> thing should have been the weirdest idea of the day.> SECONDLY, except for giving a suggestion as to what products we could> export (which shortlist Torstein finely supplemented), I have not attem=pted> to declare ways and means of improving our agricultural productivity. T=here> are others who are better able to do that. I recognise that African or> rather Gambian agric. has not delivered its true potential due to a who=le> complex of problems. I asked for Katim's view on some of these problems==2E> But Moe and Buharry seem to believe that agriculture must now take a ba=ck> seat because it is problematic. But what other sector is not? As academ=ics,> intellectuals, concerned citizens of the Gambia, or friends of the Gamb=ia,> I think the best approach to deal with our developmental issues is to f=ind> the cause of problems, understand them, and then diagnose a cure.> Naturally, where remedies are impossible we must abandon the patient. B=ut,> in my opinion, that is not the case WITH AGRICULTURE in Gambia.> THIRDLY, nowhere did I mention dependence or non-dependence on rain for=> progress in agric. productivity. But I would like to emphasise that nev=er> mind how much one mechanises or irrigates severe droughts, or untimely> rains can spell disaster FOR ANY GROUP OF FARMERS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD=> the degree of catastrophe depending on whether one is in California or =in> Foni.> One thing which Buharry and I definitely disaggree about, and which> prompted my responding to his posting is his inference that dependence =on> agriculture is uneconomical. He reasoned that that is why the coloniali=sts> enforced cash crop production on us, and that further on, it is the rea=son> why the developed countries are not replete with farms but industries. => do not think that is the case at all, so answering Buharry's questions =may> expose the reasons why I think that.> => 1. No, Africa is not participating fully in the world economy. One reas=on> is that Africa is not using its full potential (for various reasons) in=> either production or in exchange of its produce, be these industrial or=> agricultural; and even this peripherical participation is on unequal te=rms> because as the Swedish Nobel prize winner Gunnar Myrdal wrote,> "international trade will generally breed inequality, and will do so th=> more strongly WHEN SUBSTANTIAL INEQUALITIES ARE ALREADY IN PLACE".> => 2. Agriculture as it is currently practiced in Gambia MAY provide a bas=is> for industrialisation. But I think the process will be very duanting,> difficult, and extremely slow. For the past twenty-five years politicia=ns> and policy makers have been singing a very misused song: diversify,> mechanise, irrigate, commercialise, and raise productivity. If this is> done, as President Jammeh pledges in VISION 2020, then yes, we will sec=ure> a basis for industrialisation.> => 3. Yes, it is important to analyse British attitudes towards Nigeria's> industrialiastion. They wanted the colonies to remain primary producers=of> raw materials for their industries, and markets for the manufactures of=> these industries. They figured that if we industrialise then we will ne=ed> these raw materials as local inputs for our own industries and that the=se> will be very expensive for them. Also we no longer will be obvious mark=ets> for their produce. NOT BECAUSE AGRICULTURE IS UNECONOMICAL. A thorough> commercialiation of agriculture would have meant that the farmers would=> produce more in response to excellent producer prices. They would reinv=est,> diversify, and afford inputs such as fertilisers. They would gradually> mechanise and we would have a chance to get into agribusiness ..food> processing, packaging, exporting. Also you have much less farms in> developed countries because of the impact of technological change in th=> economic life of nations. In 1900, 40% of Americans were engaged in> agricultural production. Today it is barely 3%. Technological change, h=igh> yield grains, fertilisers, and other inputs so greatly increased> productivity that less and less people were required to work not only t=> feed the remaining population, but to build mountains of reserve food> supplies, even after export quotas are met. More and more people left t=he> farms to work in industries linked directly to agriculture or other sec=tors> of the economy. This trend continues even now as we see more people pul=led> from industrial production into the services connected to these industr=ies.> Again you have a lot less people engaged in farming than formally not> because AGRICULTURE IS UNECONOMICAL.> 4. Yes, our Gambia is essentially a free-market economy. And yes, our> "diwlini gerrteh" is of poorer quality. But please, let us not forget t=hat> there is such a thing called PROTECTIONISM. Essentially, the GATT talks=> which lasted for ages, was about protectionism. Every country practices=it,> to a more or lesser degree. I believe in free enterprise. But I also> believe in government intervention in economic life, especially in> countries which are so weak that (as Buharry himself said) they cannot> participate in world trade on equal terms. There are certain industries=> which we must insist stubbornly to develop until we feel confident that=> they can do well internationally before we open up to so-called> competition. Not to do that will be simply irresponsible. The "tiger"> economies of Taiwan and South Korea practiced this skilfully at their> earlier stages of industrialisation.> 7. In 1950 Ivory Coast had only a few soap factories, two canneries and=> tiny array of other industries such as breweries for beer and mineral> water. But after investing in a diversified agriculture which developed=> parallel to industrialisation, they were able to produce a large> manufacturing sector with more than 700 industries just after three> decades. Their turnover was over US$ 3 billion in 1980. That was, among=st> other reasons, why Gambians, Senegalese, Malians, Burkinabe, and Ghanai=ans> went there in droves to search for work. I can only lament if Buharry h=as> difficulty in understanding what I meant by the relative success of the=> Ivorians and Zimbabweans and Kenyans. Certainly, we should aim to be li=ke> Singapore even if only to appease former President Jawara's dream. But> since we have been discussing Gambia and Africa I thought that Ivory Co=ast,> Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Botswana are examples which, if we studied what th=ey> did and what they did not do, could probably help us understand our own=> predicament.> => Best regards,> Momodou Sidibeh.> => 1.> => ----------> > Fr=E5n: Alpha Robinson < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > =C4mne: Re: Dekat> > Datum: den 22 augusti 1997 15:07> >> > Even though time does not allow me to comment in detail as I would> > very much like to do, I would like to ask Dr. Touray; how the Gambia,=> > a country with a VERY HIGH rate of illeteray, a country where the> > vast major are still struggling to meet the basic needs of life, a> > country with zero industrial culture at any significant level could> > possibly be transformed into the leader of information technology and=> > industry in Africa? Where will the infrastructure come from. Where> > will the machines and equipments come from? etc.. etc...> > Noble as the idea maybe, I wonder how we could> > put flesh into this dream. And do you really believe that the> > information tecchnology world and the markets for industrial products=> > are without control? Perhaps we should learn to crawl first before we=> > dream about flying.> >> > regards,> >> > Alpha------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 14:46:48 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: DekatMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:To add to the very stimulating subject on what needs to beprioritized (Agric./Technology/etc), I wonder if perhaps we aremissing the all important issue of science education. I do notknow how we can utilize various technologies effectively (be itin the growing of food crops or the acquisition of informationacross cyberspace) without a good understanding of basicscientific principles.The debate I discern is centered around how best/quickly gambiacan be transfromed into an industrailized nation. In a nationwhere illitracy is still high and worse where scientific literacyis probably between 2-3 percent (my speculation), we may have toreconsider what our priorities ought to be.While technology can be looked at as the application ofscientific principles, the principles themselves ought to becomprehended by a large part of the populace. It is only thenthat we will begin to see innovative ideas and methods cominginto manifestation from the general populace.LatJor------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 14:49:21 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gov't suport for well-digging etcMessage-ID: < 970824144919_1850987755@emout11.mail.aol.com Habib,It's an idea, but l think that any effort has to be coupled with a strongsupport by a well trained extension staff out in the field working withindividual farmers. If you look at countries like the U.S. and South Africae.g, there is a strong gov't sponsored agricultural research program thatdisseminates valuable,practical information that is disseminated to farmersby a well organized extension program. Farmers gain info. that helps maximizecrop yield, such as, best time to plant, crop protection info, weed control,fertilizersetc. All this info. is generated from research that is specific tothe farmers' geographic location, and is therefore useful information that,put to use, will generate good results. These farmers can have thebore-holes, but do they have the know-how to effectively use the water fromthese wells to irrigate their fields? Is a simple, inexpensive method ofirrigation using the well available to them? There was an article on the L afew months ago about an inexpensive irrigation system developed in China thatwas simple and affordable. This is what we need if farmers are to useirrigation effectively. We also need a strong in-country agric researchprogram that will generate relevant, practical and affordable ways to improvecrop production, as well as an efficient system of delivery of this info. tothe farm level by well trained extension workers. Without this, any effortwill be putting the cart before the horse l'm afraid.Jabou Joh.Habib, you wrote:I must share with all of you some possible solution to this dry spellwhich was part of an original plan for the well water system I preparedten years ago (of course with only Allah(God) 's help and blessings.)If all of you could take a little time to address this haunting issue Iwill highly appreciate it ( even just the subscribers that are justlisteners & silent)Everyone's input -pro or against - is needed. PleaseNumber ONEI am suggesting OUR Government help indirectly with the infra structurethey already have to take a count of all the water wells (good onesonly) -maybe the statistics dept can do it.Number TWOAfter that is done , The President or his representative ( of theRepublic of the Gambia) in person ISSUE a bonus of Dalasi -( actualamount to be determined later) and a real certificate of appreciationdocumented TO ANY ONE who digs a water well (after the counting iscomplete only-) for farming purposes and related agricultural projects.Number THREEMake sure that farmers get some seeds/seedlings of any kind of food cropsfrom friends in the Gambia and Senegal in the form of a barter only -NOMONEY transactions-to avoid any corruption or abuse by all involvedGovernment employees or local farmers.A simple promissory note will be issued by the requestor through a Banknaming the beneficiary (the Senegalese or Gambian neighbor)- The bank cansend representative up to the farms . The farmers do not have to go toBanjul or any branches .Number FourDepending on the level of cooperation between Senegal and Gambia theyshould make this a JOINT TRIAL project for only one year. Then after thesuccess of the mission each country should do it independently.Number FiveAsk all local Masjids and churches (or their representatives) to helpmonitor the progress of the farmers and give them some kind of authorityto mediate between the parties in each promissory note , which can bewritten in Arabic (localized in Wollof, Fula, Jola, Mandinka or anyagreed language) English or even French.Remember all this will be on a voluntary basis only-no one will be paidbut will commit some time to make the whole thing possible.The is the rough picture.We can all brush it up for a more refined & finalized versionPeaceHabib Diab GhanimFax 301 384 2975-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: Friday, August 22, 1997 2:08 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall<< File: FILE0001.ATT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Mr.Camara!Thanks, that was great! It turns out that the Euphoria that followedthesubscription of the Agricultural or whatever Institute was absolutelypremature,and maybe Mr.Grotnes is also fast asleep,becausethe little info.we have got so far has come from our ownpeople(Camara,Nordam,Habib etc...)Please,all of you keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************----------------------- Headers -------------------------------->From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Fri Aug 22 15:43:33 1997Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.3])by mrin43.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id PAA08099;Fri, 22 Aug 1997 15:43:28 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid MAA01979; Fri, 22 Aug 1997 12:43:19 -0700Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu [140.142.13.230])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid MAA16792 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Fri, 22 Aug 199712:43:05 -0700Received: from relay7.UU.NET (relay7.UU.NET [192.48.96.17])by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTPid MAA11803 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 22 Aug 1997 12:43:03-0700Received: from TFS-GATE by relay7.UU.NET with SMTP(peer crosschecked as: [206.138.157.34])id QQddsw25831; Fri, 22 Aug 1997 15:42:51 -0400 (EDT)Message-Id: < TFSMHZEK@nusacc.org Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 15:35:22 -0500Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: hghanim@nusacc.org To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: Farming and rainfallMIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableX-To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, X-Mailer: TFS Gateway /220000000/220040200/220000285/220080161/X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 15:34:15 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: No SubjectMessage-ID: < 970824153414_1781196223@emout02.mail.aol.com Torstein,Thanks.l hope your financial losses aren't too major. Hope you haveinsurance.Jabou.You wrote:Hello Jabou Joh.Thank you for your timely and open information on the building accident.Your description of the happenings matches what we experienced at our housein Fajara.We were sitting in the computer-room when suddenly we heard a big bang justlike a veryclose thunderclap.Two-three seconds later one of our servers and one of our workstations justwent black.After scurrying around to find out what happened and fix the problem, wecamedown to six destroyed 33.6modems, one noneworking networkcard and onedefect CD-ROM burner.Luckily we had modem spares, so we were operative again after one hour.Our conclusions were later first that the building in it's collapse hadtwisted power-wirestogether with telephone wires giving our telephone lines a highvoltageshock that incredibleenough went through all our safety gadgets.Your remark on a lightening bolt seems as a more reasonable explanationnow, and alsoexplains the sharp bang we heard.My deepest regards goes to the three deceased and also to your family andthe constrains youare going through.Sincerely,TorsteinCommit----------------------- Headers -------------------------------->From tgr@commit.gm Sun Aug 24 02:32:34 1997Return-Path: < tgr@commit.gm Received: from firewall.sni.no (firewall.sni.no [194.143.85.146])by mrin58.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with SMTP id CAA04211 for < Gunjur@aol.com >;Sun, 24 Aug 1997 02:32:32 -0400 (EDT)Received: from [149.212.110.132] by firewall.sni.novia smtpd (for mrin58.mx.aol.com [198.81.19.168]) with SMTP; 24 Aug1997 06:49:09 UTReceived: from mailby mail.sni.no (8.6.12/Gateway_Configuration)id GAA01168; Sun, 24 Aug 1997 06:30:40 GMTReceived: from west.gm (149.212.100.111) by south.commit.gm(EMWAC SMTPRS 0.81) with SMTP id < B0000004654@south.commit.gm >;Sun, 24 Aug 1997 03:11:01 +0000Message-ID: < B0000004654@south.commit.gm From: "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm To: "Jabou Joh" < Gunjur@aol.com Subject: Re: collapsed buildingDate: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 03:08:00 -0000X-MSMail-Priority: NormalX-Priority: 3X-Mailer: Microsoft Internet Mail 4.70.1155MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Enco------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 00:47:13 +0200From: Ylva Kamperin < leekamp@algonet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 3400B9F1.1EBB@algonet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThe Gambia-L shadow list wrote:> This is forwarded from "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm > ( jgr@commit.gm > Lee,> >Do not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.> Thanks for keeping up the Swedish tradition of racism, I am> sure they can use another one!> Btw; is that local news everywhere, or just in Africa? E.g. should I> read Swedish newspapers or must I check with you first about what> happens there (I take the liberty to assume that you are an African,> and I assume that I must be a "caucasian")?> Regarding the news you refer to, I must say that after seeing the> site just minutes after the disaster, I would describe it as a miracle> that not more than one person was killed. Maybe you should see> things with your own eyes before using them to feed your myths?> JoernI apologise for offending some on the list by my "REMARKS" on thereliability of caucasians in giving the right info. on local news. Maybea bit generalised but this is my oppinion and I have a right to itwhether am called racist or "clown".I was in the Gambia during and after the coup. I was dealing most of thetime with so called aid-workers.From my experiance they spread lots ofrumours and half truths.Anyway I've seen Gambians suffering from thisand considering our distance to home one should be careful who to listento.I didn't mean to say all caucasians are liars.That would be very stupidto think.By the way, am Gambian and not Swedish.------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 20:21:26 -0400 (EDT)From: LIEDRAMMEH@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Dr. Katim Touray's E-mail addressMessage-ID: < 970824201910_-769339354@emout08.mail.aol.com This is a request to the list managers.I am trying to locate Dr. Touray in Wisconsin. I understand he was justrecently re-subscribed to the list. I will be grateful to anyone who couldhelp with his internet address. Mine is " LIEDRAMMEH@AOL.COM ".N.B. Dr. Touray, if you can read me, please respond immediately. I haveEbou Jobe here with me in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Thanks.------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 21:51:23 PDTFrom: "amy aidara" < amyaidara@hotmail.com To: Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu Subject: PeaceMessage-ID: < 199708250451.VAA29213@f31.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainDear Habib,I had received your answer but I wasn't able to answer you. I thinkthat you did not understand my point. I was just asking a question.Instead of answering my question,you make me say something I didn'tsay.Since that is the case I will say what I think about the Brothersof Gambia-l.I think you are using your man ego to discriminate women.Now you aretrying to show that you don't want ladies there and moreover you want toisolate them in a commitee.Why!!!!!!don't you want to share with yoursisters?What we need is to be one of you.Thanks for your understanding.Amy______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 23:54:45 -0500From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Which Way Forward?Message-ID: < 199708250501.AAA11951@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bithi folks,ok, i guess i asked for it.i'm writing in response to the numerous follow-ups that have come in aftermy e-mail to the list. i've been meaning to respond to most of the issuesraised by people who wrote in reply to the previous e-mail, but have beenheld back by too many things to do, and the need to hear out whateversentiments are out there.before i expand on my thoughts on where i think The Gambia should be headedin our national development efforts, i'd like to spell out a little rule ofengagement. please don't call me Dr. or Prof. or whatever. call me Katim.it's simple, straightforward, and saves time. besides, my people inBallanghar still know me as Katim, and would have no idea who you'retalking about if you say Dr. Katim. and i'd like to think they're part ofthe debate.having said that, i'd like to turn to responding to the contributions sentin regarding the degree of importance agriculture and informationtechnology should be given in The Gambia. for purposes of argument, i'dlike to classify the responses into those with me, those against, and thoseon the sidelines! please do not think there's anything personal about myclassification scheme. i'm just being prudent, and trying to organizethings in a manner i can handle. obviously, it will take me a long time ifi want to answer to each and every e-mail on the issue. so i'd lump theminto groups, and do the best i can in the circumstances to keep the debategoing.i'll start with strengthening our case, namely that The Gambia should shiftthe emphasis in our development efforts from agriculture to technology;specifically information technology. but, before i get into that, i'd liketo set the stage for the dialogue by highlighting some numbers i've dugfrom the various economic statistics sources i've come across.when we had independence in 1965, The Gambia's population was estimated at330,000 (UNESCO Statistical Yearbook, 1978-79). with one of the highestpopulation growth rates (3.3% per annum in the 1980-87 period, compared to3.1% average for sub-saharan Africa [all figures quoted are from The WorldBank, unless otherwise stated]), the country's population exceed 1 millionby 1993.qualitatively, the population has been and still is largely poor. forexample, the gross domestic product (GDP), in current dollar values, was$37m in 1965 (or $112 per capita), and increased to $205m in 1980. by1987, the GDP had fallen to $172m, possibly because of the shock of theeconomic recovery program (ERP) launched in 1985. as recently as 1991, theGDP was estimated at $360, or $10 more than the average for sub-saharanAfrica.the country lacks behind most countries in the region in illiteracy, infantmortality, and life expectancy, according to a 1993 World Bank report.thus, illiteracy was estimated at 73%, while primary school enrollment wasapproximately 61%. furthermore, the mortality rate of children under 5years was about 240 per 1000, while life expectancy at birth was 44 years.in general, the Gambian population is rural. while the bulk of thepopulation lives in rural areas, there has been an increase in theurbanization of the population. for example, the proportion of thepopulation living in urban areas increased from in 26% 1970 to 36% in 1987.furthermore, the urban population was growing at a rate of 8.5% per annumin the 1980-87 period. i have no reason to suspect that these trends donot still, by and large, hold true now.agriculture has always played an important part in The Gambia's economy.for example, the contribution of agriculture to the country's' GDP variedfrom 35%, in 1965 and 1987 to 31% in 1980. as recently as 1991/92 fiscalyear, the agricultural sector accounted for 23.3% of the GDP (CentralStatistics Dept. figures quoted by The Economist). because agriculturalproduction is so dependent on rainfall, it is not surprising that it'scontribution to the economy is influenced by droughts and other abnormalclimatic patterns.agriculture is also important to The Gambia by virtue of the fact that alarge proportion of the population is engaged in farming. thus, thepercentage of the labor force engaged in agricultural activities was 88%and 84% in 1965, and 1980 respectively. while men are engaged in cash cropproduction, mainly groundnuts (or peanuts), women primarily focus on foodcrops, especially rice.in contrast to agriculture, industrial activity has been almostnon-existent throughout the 30-odd years of the country's' independence.for example, in 1965, industry accounted for 9% of our GDP, and thisproportion increased to 13% by 1980. however, by 1987 it had fallen to 11%of the GDP, only to recover again to 13.8% in 1990.the service sector of the Gambian economy has been by and large the darlingof economic planners. this sectors' contribution to the GDP has hoveredaround 60%, ranging from 56% in 1965 to 57.6% in 1990. undoubtedly, thegrowth of tourism, and re-export trade has contributed immensely to thegrowth of this sector of the economy.given the above economic realities (a largely agricultural population, noeconomically exploitable mineral resources, etc), the Gambia has focused onbuilding the agricultural sector of it's economy. since independence, allgovernments in The Gambia have put an added emphasis on agriculturaldevelopment, partly for political reasons, and partly economic.at first glance, the policy looks sane and sound. i mean, if we have a lowliteracy rate, acute poverty, and rains we can by and large count on, whynot throw our weight behind the farmers. further, it has been proven, assome people have reminded us on this list, that agricultural developmentprecedes industrialization. got the picture?well, i don't. i've come to conclude that we've let ourselves be fooledfor 30 years into thinking that we can attain economic progress by focusingon agriculture. let me say right off the bat that i agree with those whosay that the issue is not whether we should abandon agriculture, but howmuch of our development efforts should be concentrated on that sector.this position means then that while we should redouble our efforts towardour industrial development, we should also in the mean time realize that ahuge proportion of our population is engaged in agriculture. does it soundlike a slide to the middle ground? in a way, it is. and this is just aswell, if it means a speedy arrival to a consensus. after all, we have acountry to develop.when i say we should re-double our efforts at technological development, iam specifically talking about information technologies. i take thisposition for a number of reasons. first, because it's worked for a numberof countries, and second i see no reason why not us.it's evident to everybody now that southeast Asian countries (or entities)such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, and lately Malaysia, India, and Indonesia havemade impressive economic progress in recent years. so much so that thesecountries are now being called the new Asian tigers because of the powersthey are becoming in the international business scene.the key behind almost all these countries has been enlightened and focusedeconomic policies that are geared to plugging them fully into the emerginginformation technologies. while one person or two have pointed out thatThe Gambia is so poor that we cannot expect to match the accomplishments ofthese countries, i would still maintain that i think we can. if we put ourminds to it.and that's the key to our salvation. i like another word that describesthis mindset thing, and the word is 'attitude.' consider this story thatappeared in the June-July 1997 issue of a US publication called FastCompany. the article ('Nation of Notebooks') talked about how Taiwan cameto dominate world production of laptop computers. those little things thatcost much more than their weight in groundnuts.picture this: in Jan. 1994, a Taiwanese company called First InternationalComputer Inc. (FIC) shipped its first 14 notebook computers. about 2 and ahalf years later, they were shipping a whopping 35,500 PER MONTH. you canbet they didn't do that by saying that they've never shipped a laptopbefore. still not satisfied, FIC is estimating that they will exceed the80,000 units per month target in 1997. now that's what i call attitude.i agree ours is a nation with a very high illiteracy rate. but the abovearticle on Taiwan's' laptop cowboys also said that over 90% of the workerson the assembly lines are foreigners or HIGH-SCHOOL (my emphasis) students.furthermore, big notebook makers are now building plants in Malaysia, andThailand because of cheaper labor costs there. with labor costs alreadyless than $70 or less than 1% of the total finished product, it is easy tosee laptop makers constantly looking for cheaper manufacturing sites.if it makes you feel any better, the head of FIC said that any savvyentrepreneur with enough money can get into the notebook business. youdon't need a single employee, because you can contract out the design, andpurchase all the parts from suppliers. do i hear you reaching for thephone?still on the attitude thing. Fast Company (August-September, 1997) alsohad another article on how Sony succeeded in penetrating the computergaming market with it's PlayStation. big as Sony is, they were smartenough to realize that to enter a market already dominated by Nintendo andSega, they had to re-write the rules. that's exactly what they did, in aclassic example of massive attitude.first, we're talking about a $15billion market, so even though we'retalking about video games, you know no one's playing games. thePlayStation was launched in Japan in Dec. 1994, and in the US in Sept.1995. a year later, Sony shipped 9 million units worldwide, 3 million ofthem in North America. by last May, the units shipped had gone up to 5million in North America, and 16 million worldwide.the net result? well, Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) the unitresponsible for PlayStation which 3 years ago had sales of practicallyzero, is set to generate worldwide sales of $9 billion, translating intorevenues of over $5 billion. with approximately 1,500 employees worldwide,and about 500 people in North America, the PlayStation gang generates $3.3million of revenue PER PERSON. that's way over the $420,000 revenue perMicrosoft person that everyone raves about.the point again, is that it's amazing what a difference attitude can make.i mean these guys didn't just sit there and say let's do this thing littleby little and see what will happen. they went in, did what they had to do,and it paid off big for them. on a related note, it helped that Sony wasout to rewrite the rules. here was an industry that was based ondelivering products via special cartridges that people bought at $35 a pop.instead of cartridges, Sony distributed it's games on CD-ROM disks,costing $5 to $10. another great lessen there, pick your fights very well.i go into the details of all these stories to prove a point. yes, it canbe done, if only you believe that you can. obviously, we have a lot ofhurdles to overcome. but i have absolutely no doubt in my mind that we canget the job done if we so desire.what's one to do? i was going to touch on what my thoughts are on how wecan go about developing and implementing policies geared toward pluggingThe Gambia into the information superhighway. not only plugging us in, butalso setting the country up to be a significant player in this very new andexciting industry.i'm kinda tired right now, and i've got to get some sleep. but before isign off i'd like to promise that you can consider this the first part of a2-part reply to the postings received on the list about the way forward forThe Gambia. i'll be sending out the second part within the week. in themeantime, keep the debate alive.finally, i've been thinking: i've got a Web site up, and was wondering ifpeople would like a mailing list for those of us interested in business andentrepreneurship. my Web site, still under construction, is aimed atdistributing consumer and small business information. for this reason, iwill be glad to test the mailing list program there by setting one up forus.i suggest a name like GAMBIA-BIZ, unless someone thinks of somethingbetter. i'm suggesting Gambia-biz because it has both the country's name,and the purpose of the list. anyway, please let me know what you think soi can start working on it, in the event that's what people want.have a great week!Katim------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 00:04:27 -0500From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dr. Katim Touray's E-mail addressMessage-ID: < 199708250510.AAA13062@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bithi folks,for your info, you can get a list of all subscribers (and their e-mailaddresses) to Gambia-L by sending the following command to LISTPROC.review Gambia-Lplease note that the SUBJECT field should be blank, and the above commandshouldgo into the body of the e-mail. in anycase, not many e-mail packages wouldallow you to do much else.the only people whose e-mail addresses won't show up when you send theabove command would be those whose subscriptions are CONCEALed. the lasttime i checked, no one had their subscription concealed.also note that you will get 2 e-mail messages when you send the abovecommand to LISTPROC. the first confirms receipt of the message, anddetails what LISTPROC did with it, and if it executed successfully. thesecond is what you want to look at, and should have REVIEW GAMBIA-L as it'ssubject. please let any of the list managers or owners know if you haveany problems.finally, the review command is a good way to keep abreast of the membership(size andcomposition of the list). if you've ever wondered how many subscribersthere are, the REVIEW command will always solve your problem.i guess that's all.Katim----------> From: LIEDRAMMEH@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Dr. Katim Touray's E-mail address> Date: Sunday, August 24, 1997 7:21 PM> This is a request to the list managers.> I am trying to locate Dr. Touray in Wisconsin. I understand he was just> recently re-subscribed to the list. I will be grateful to anyone whocould> help with his internet address. Mine is " LIEDRAMMEH@AOL.COM ".> N.B. Dr. Touray, if you can read me, please respond immediately. I have> Ebou Jobe here with me in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Thanks.------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 11:15:26 GMT+1From: "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: rumors and half-truthsMessage-ID: < 529D92E6B4C@amadeus.cmi.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITLee,just a comment to what you said about spreading rumors andhalf-truths after the coup:> I was in the Gambia during and after the coup. I was dealing most of the> time with so called aid-workers.From my experiance they spread lots of> rumours and half truths.Anyway I've seen Gambians suffering from this> and considering our distance to home one should be careful who to listenI came to The Gambia on the 11th of November, 1994, the day of thethe so-called countercoup attempt, and stayed for half a year.Because of the political atmosphere, fears and lack of reliableinformation at that time, everybody who was concerned about Gambia atthat time were involved in discussions about rumors and half truths,because nobody had full and correct information about what washappening. I only talked to a few "toubabs" during thatperiod, but constantly talked to Gambians, and from your informationit seems like all of us tried to do exactly the same thing - figureout what was going on. I think it would be quite unfair to makeconclusions about somebody's character based on how they behaveunder pressure, fear and general instability.RegardsHeidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 11:56:59 +0100 (BST)From: O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Back to the land and bye bye!Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970825104743.13968B-100000@harrier.cen.brad.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIt was a geat pleasure reading the articles in this network and torealise how eager everyone of us is for the development of our countryamong others.I thank the pioneers of this bantaba and for having me on board.Time has come for some us to go back to the land and do what we can BUTwhat is in within our court and the support at our disposal. You maywish to learn Dr Janneh's experience if do not understand the essenceof this phrase. However we have always bein going home to put in inputsonce we completed our training!I also see very flattering with some of the theories of developmentpropouded by most our colleagues in this bantaba. However the line ofargument of one Alpa Robinson was enough to indicate that utopism is notconsuming the entire bantaba. Oh, once a good student is always a goodstudent. I must confess that bribing intellectuatls with words (keep upthe good work, that is a nice piece etc etc. is contradictory withscientific analysis as highly demonstrated by one of the greatest'artist' of existentialisme- Jean Paul Satre. Purpose is the finalobjective not kailel giss ma.To this i may wish to add development can never be brought, bought formoutside. It has to be built, created, forged.... from within. I did asksome questions about Melting Pot, Peace Corps. This was not onlyquestion but to ask some you can't we be You may wish to complete thephrase. In serious discussions one should always be able to see whatthe text is all about. Some guys did infact contend that we should waitfor the MRC to eradicate our Mosquitoes without even thinking that thIsinstitution is not a Gambian one. So how do you expect it to PRIOTISEGambian PRIORITIES? Development is cosummed within and the namingceremony so! This has always been the position and conviction of greatand wise leaders: Napoleon said build Rome in France so Rome of Italybecame meaningless to francaises et francais. Even the the German tacticsfrom the alliance movement to the era of Hitler running throughHegel...and to the present day diplomacy is based on this principle.I am wishing the Gambia education group success. When I was lecturing Inthat Institution it was something for me but ....Educaion is the base ofeverything yes everything and ignorance is the base for nothing andnothing is wastage etc etc etc..Oh Gambia-l It was really cool and deadly reading you. May you stand tosee our Land's HDI improve drastically. Me your pioneers wish, if it isfor development, see light as early as timely can be.Brothers and sisters, I thank all of you for not reading me and knowthat when I read your mails, I am existing. So how can I now continue toexist if I am not going to read your mails???Do not mind much about the development paragraph. It is just bla bla bla.It is just a product of How to thing with words. You can use them toshout, to yail, to bluff, to confuse, to tell lies, to promise, to say ohI really love you but. You can also use them to stuff any book or articleyou are writing. You may wish to refer to pragmatic linguistics ordiplomacy or polictics or go see words walking in the law courts! What isimportant is actions speak louder than words, but what speaks loudest? Isit not Gambia-l ? May it beYou see Gambia-l I do not want to quitI now say finally bye and see some of you in The Gambia and others inParadise. Gambia-l for sure we will see.For those offended by my language and style, please do I beg forgive.Al nimbarama le na santa di santa yallaon jaramaOmar Baldeh------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 12:17:06 GMTFrom: abdoub@math.uio.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 199708251217.MAA03025@demeter.uio.no Hi everybody,I just want to try and comment on the pieces about investing inagriculture....and add to Latjor's..To achieve development through agriculture and industry an economy musthave a minimum of the machinery that can turn the wheels of thesesectors moving. Such a machinery is a workforce that is both efficientadaptable to the changing times. A moderately educated people with thebasic skills of reading and writing, something that can enable apopulace to be communicated to, is a basic prerequisite. Gambia'sdilemma is, in a sense, comparable to that of Mauritius in the 60's, theonly difference being that Gambia is not an island. Mauritius had then(and still have) a fixed landmass, accelerating and high populationgrowth rate, a mixture of religions and races", widespread povertyand high illiteracy. Amongst manyalternatives, their then rulers chose to invest in basic broad-basededucation, a labour intensive (they had labour) industry and ofcourseagriculture - to achieve self sufficiency in food and at the same timedo without the need to use the foreign exchange earned by the clothingfactories on the expensive foodstuffs that are sold internationally. Theshirt factories acted as stepping stones for the high-tech industriesscattered amongst the rice fields and plantations that are found on theisland today. Mauritians are much better off today - birth rates havestabilised, illiteracy percentages are nothing to be ashamed of andpeople have food.The scandalous negligence of investments in education by the previousregime can be babbled about until thy kingdom come, but one also have tomove on and try formulating sensible policies that raise peoples livingstandards. I was therefore a bit confused when I learnt that the presentregime had plans of "building" a university.Anybody who attended a university will know that it is just not thephysical buildings that characterise such an institution. A properfunctioning university system needs a dedicated staff (underpaid most ofthe time), a constant pool of knowledge-seeking youngsters who have gonethrough a high school level of education and at a minimum people shouldsee that such institutions do benefit them. Universities do exist allover Africa, but they haven't helped much in changing people's lives forthe better. They have in most cases contributed in strengthening thesocial imbalances that characterises many African economies - namely theeducation of a tiny dominant class that is undeservedly "worshipped" bythe not-so-educated majority. My point of view is that for a sustainabledevelopment to be viable Gambia must make big investments in minimumuniversal basic education (say 6-8 years - pedagogic experts can help meout here!) to equip the average person with the skills to f.ex.comprehend the contents of a newspaper, understand simple writteninstructions at a workplace, understand the plots in a simple film or ad(I'm reminiscing the never-ending applause at the Arts Cinema inSerrekunda....) etc. Most people tend not to be satisfied with the basics- the quest for knowledge will then continue for many (brains can beempty but they can never be full of knowledge!).A skilled people are capable of choosing either the industrial or the agrarianpath to "success". In today's world though with the USA producing all kinds offoodstuffs very cheaply and the huge piles of surplus the EU hasamassed, I do believe that an industrial "path to success" is a morerealistic choice for any developing country (but one must have food inone's tummy). The number of countries that have recently achievedrelatively higher living standards by industrialisation (Taiwan,Singapore...) are much more than those that ascribe better conditions toa successful agricultural economy (Chile...).Cheers!Abdou.PS: Sorry about the absence of a header - my editor isn't working as it should.------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 8:19:02 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: Gunjur@aol.com, Subject: RE: business ops. in GambiaMessage-ID: < TFSGPAKC@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableWell said JabouYour reply says it allHabib-----Original Message-----From: Gunjur@aol=2EcomSent: Friday, August 22, 1997 7:32 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: business ops=2E in Gambia--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" (tgr@commit=2Egm)Dear Gambia-L=2EOn the topic of agriculture and missing rainfalls,I am very sorry to say that living in Fajara and running a computer =20companygives me very littlebackground on the situation in the rural areas in The Gambia=2EBoth NARB(National Agriculture Research Board) and NARI (NationalAgriculture Reseach Institute)is members of Gambia-L and I have sent mail/talked to them about writing =20little aboutthe current crop-situation=2EIn a short chat with Dr=2EJeng of NARB he said that a problem now is thatgroundnutsplanted at normal time experienced a lack of water resulting in a slowinitial growth=2EDr=2E Jeng said that this slow growth made the core(the peanut =20substance?!)inthe groundnutsmaller than it should be=2EAs I understand it(subjective and personal of course, Mr=2E Lee Jallow=2E=2E=from the news andhere in Fajara, it has been raining parts of the day over most of TheGambia the last week=2E(I stand corrected for this of course=2E)Hopefully the rains will continue and make up for the lost crops=2E=2E=2EOn the topic of a technology vs=2E agriculture society, I believe thattechnology should be usedto enhance all aspects of a country=2EThere could be a high-tech environment and a solid agriculture =20environmentat the same time, working togetherfor the best results=2EI am not an expert in any way, but seeing all these different types offruits, vegetables, trees, crops, evenseveral sweet delicious fruittypes I have never seen before, I startwondering why they are not usedmore/exported/manufactured/processed?!If you have these nice rawmaterials, what is stopping someone from alsomaking a factory that canproduce finished products?I believe there is lots and lots of opportunities here for people with anability to look at things from the right angle=2EHere are some free investment tips I have been thinking of and people =20havetold me about:-A decent businessbank, at the level of what you expect in Europe=2E(Idelivered a check to a Standard Chartered Bankbranch, and it took them twenty minutes and five people to process thecheck=2E)(I am not even going to mention the rates on loans=2E=2E)-River transportation=2E Buy good secondhand boats from Norway or wherever=keep a proper technical staff and a standardlevel management, keep strict rules on number of passengers etc=2E Maybeinclude large rafts for heavy goods transportationdown-river=2E=2E=2E=2E-Resource and Investment center, there is loads of Gambians alike who =20havegood business ideas, but needs financial help=2E-Fisheries=2E Land/or river based fishfarming/oysterproduction i=2Ee=2E =20anythingthat grows in a river=2E=2E-Rental company=2E Most things can be rented, I believe=2E=2E-Visa/AMEX/Master company=2E Where is all the cardreaders in this =20country?!?!-FastFoodchain=2E I have still not found a decent hamburgerbar in thiscountry(the chicken is good, though=2E=2E)=2E-Private power production in rural areas=2E (What would we do without ourgenerator?!?!)The keyword here is Standards=2ENormal,everyday standards that we are used to(most of the time,anyway=2E=2E=) =20inEurope,US etc=2EDo a proper job,deliver more than the customer expects,keep job-ethics:clothing,attitude,workexpectancy,language,service,attitude,frontdesk-apperance,timeawarenessand so on=2EThis is a small cost for the company, but gives you an big edge here in =20TheGambia=2EThere is bound to be a lot more interesting areas that I don't know =20about=2EAnybody in Gambia-L that can match my investment-tip's?Regards,TorsteinCommitThe GambiaTorstein,l couldn't agree more=2EMany of these are some of the same business ideas lhave had=2E How about a few more:Vegetable production year round (irrigated of course Habib)On my recent trip home, my sister informed that the carrots we were =20eating ina salad was imported from Holland=2El was surprised=2E The cost per lb=2E w=asD2=2E50=2E They say the local ones were not available anymore, and besides,==20theywere hard=2E Improvement of soil texture can help there=2E It seems manyvegetables come in from Senegal (cabbage, Jahatou) and other West Africancountries(ginger from Sierra Leone)=2E The veg=2E growers produce all hit t=helocal market at the same time driving prices down, and when their season =20isover, they have to import=2EAromatic herbs and spices for local use and export=2EDairy production, milk, ice-cream,yogurt etc=2EQuality Gambian restaurant featuring authentic Gambian food=2EThe touristspatronize small local food joints much to the dismay of the Gambians=2E =20Theyfail to realize that these folks didn't come to Africa to be served =20gourmetEuropean meals like the big hotels serve=2EQuality bed and breakfast establishments, the few around are taking =20businessaway from the big hotels=2ERecreation and entertainment centre for youth e=2Eg skating rink with fast=20==20foodand good tropical fruit juice drinks, video game arcade, with incentivesthrown in for good conduct and academic performance resulting in freeadmission, treats etc=2EQuality school and office supplies, children's books, young adults' as =20wellas adults' novels, Islamic literature and magazines, printing of =20advertisingspecialties=2ECarpet and sofa shampooing machines=2EManufacture of clothing for export=2E Have factory as well as offer =20contract tolocal producers of clothing, handicrafts etc=2Eafter conducting quality =20controlsessions=2EGive priority to use of locally produced and dyed fabrics=2E A=20==20goodeconomy booster=2E Include manufacture of clothing, school uniforms, homefurnishings etc for local use, cuts imports=2EThe possibilities are endless=2E I see the situation at home as a new =20frontierto conquer as far as business opportunities=2E The need for goods and =20servicesabound everywhere=2E Those who took the initiative when a similar situationarose in early pioneer days of the U=2ES=2E are those whose fortunes stillflourish today=2EI HEAR A LOT OF COMPLAINTS ABOUT THE ECONOMY BACK HOME AND HOW TO SURVIVE =20==20IFONE VENTURES BACK=2EA BUSINESS THAT OFFERS A WELL NEEDED GOODS OR SERVICE =20==20CANNET YOU A GREAT INCOME AND A GOOD LIFE IN GAMBIA=2EANYONE FOR A JOINT VENTURE?Jabou Joh=2E----------------------- Headers -------------------------------->From GAMBIA-L-owner@u=2Ewashington**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 01:56:59 -0000From: "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: business ops. in GambiaMessage-ID: < B0000004704@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitComment on business opportunities.So far:1 -A decent businessbank,2 -River transportation.3 -Resource and Investment center,4 -Fisheries. Land/or river based fishfarming/oysterproduction5 -Rental company.6 -Visa/AMEX/Master company.7 -FastFoodchain.8 -Private power production9 -Vegetable production year round10 -Aromatic herbs and spices for local use and export.11 -Dairy production, milk, ice-cream,yogurt etc.12 -Quality Gambian restaurant featuring authentic Gambian food.13 -Quality bed and breakfast establishments,14 -Recreation and entertainment centre for youth15 -Quality school and office supplies,16 -Carpet and sofa shampooing machines.17 -Manufacture of clothing for export.Here are some more from me:18 -Freight transportation between WA countries,19 -PC clone hardware company,20 -Software development groups,21-Gas/Oxygene company(only ONE in The Gambia, serving all the hospitalsand exporting to the region),> The possibilities are endless. I see the situation at home as a newfrontier> to conquer as far as business opportunities. The need for goods andservices> abound everywhere. Those who took the initiative when a similar situation> arose in early pioneer days of the U.S. are those whose fortunes still> flourish today.Agree, and the pioneering starts today.I will boldly start making more suggestion for the private sector.There is a organisation called The Gambian Chamber of Commerce here in TheGambia but after a meeting with the secretary, we very not very impressedwith theattitude. Our impression was that this org. was sleeping.Maybe that is due to the lack of private sector life, but I more belive itis because the professional business attitude is almost nonexistent here.Everybody seems to be against each other, and expecting the competitors tokeep layers of hidden agendas in whatever they propose.This can't continue in my opinion. What we need is a bunch of entrepreneursand good financial sources coming together and really start changing thebusiness environment.Here are some ethics/priorities I belive should be kept in such an group:1. Corruption in any form is the worst crime,3. Competition is healty for all parties,2. The belief that profit can go hand in hand with development of thesociety,3. Keep company ethics (see last mail)4. Independent investment control group with full powers,5. Emphasis on start-up of small enterprises(everything have to startsmall..),6. Long term planning and financing,7. Encourage workers actively participation in the business development8. Implement basic rights for the employees,> ANYONE FOR A JOINT VENTURE?A challenge for the Gambia-L members.Maybe I was right when I wondered if there was to much talking and tolittle action?!TorsteinThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 8:35:33 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: ASJanneh@aol.com, Subject: RE: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < TFSGUQZQ@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableDittoHabib-----Original Message-----From: ASJanneh@aol=2EcomSent: Saturday, August 23, 1997 1:26 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: A catastrophe!--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Gambia-L:I concur with Tony and others that Lee Jallow's statements werereprehensible, unwarranted, and utterly distasteful=2E In that vein, a =20publicapology by Mr=2E Jallow is the least that can be expected=2ESalaam!Amadou Scattred Janneh**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 8:57:13 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: TGR@COMMIT.GM, Subject: RE: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < TFSHCBHQ@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableTorsteinWhat I meant was not to have them build the wells but just to mediate =20when repayment or some private arrangements are made to fulfil the =20promissory note=2ENO Way ,The last thing to get a non professional dig the wells=2ESecondly to avoid corruption and STEALING of MATERIALS & EQUIPMENT (which =20==20I personally suffered from also) control and responsibility fall on the =20contractor finally=2EThanks for the INPUT =2ECan you help me keep a duplicate file on all the replies so that we can =20one day compare when we want to do the final draft ??Habib-----Original Message-----From: TGR@COMMIT=2EGMSent: Saturday, August 23, 1997 10:29 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: Farming and rainfall--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" via CommitJust a comment to well-digging=2E>---------->From: hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg>Number Five>Ask all local Masjids and churches (or their representatives) to help>monitor the progress of the farmers and give them some kind of authority =20==20=20>to mediate between the parties in each promissory note , which can be>written in Arabic (localized in Wollof, Fula, Jola, Mandinka or any>agreed language) English or even French=2ERecently we had a private investment at two fields north of Brikama=2EThis investment included a 25 meter well, and a caretaker-house=2EUnfortunately, the project collapsed because the people we workedwith did not manage to keep the project on track=2EThe expensive corrugates for the caretaker house mysteriously disappeared =20==20into the villages, and the wellconcrete-rings were never made=2EWhile this was an expensive experience for us, it told us that in thisprojectthere was an absolute necessity for a competent supervisor that ensuredthatthe work was done properly and on time=2EThe supervisor would have to be there almost every day, and keep atimescheduleon the work=2EWe also experienced that if you made payments in advance the incentive =20forfinishing the job was destroyed=2ENext time we will know better=2EYours,TorsteinThe Gambia**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 9:22:47 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: Gunjur@aol.com, Subject: RE: Gov't suport for well-digging etcMessage-ID: < TFSHKUFQ@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableJabou,The inexpensive irrigation system you mentioned works only if there is no =20==20drought in the area and we are suffering from that gradually=2EThis is the solution on a long term basis=2E For example Lake Chad dried =20completely and was used for many years as an inexpensive irrigation water =20==20supply , but when the source the lake disappeared all the canals and =20equipment did not mean any thing BUT with water wells there will always =20be underground water=2E( we may need to re dig only in real dry conditions)Thanks for the timely information and your input is vital alsoHabib-----Original Message-----From: Gunjur@aol=2EcomSent: Sunday, August 24, 1997 2:46 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Gov't suport for well-digging etc--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Habib,It's an idea, but l think that any effort has to be coupled with a strongsupport by a well trained extension staff out in the field working withindividual farmers=2E If you look at countries like the U=2ES=2E and South=20==20Africae=2Eg, there is a strong gov't sponsored agricultural research program thatdisseminates valuable,practical information that is disseminated to =20farmersby a well organized extension program=2E Farmers gain info=2E that helps =20maximizecrop yield, such as, best time to plant, crop protection info, weed =20control,fertilizersetc=2E All this info=2E is generated from research that is =20specific tothe farmers' geographic location, and is therefore useful information =20that,put to use, will generate good results=2E These farmers can have thebore-holes, but do they have the know-how to effectively use the water =20fromthese wells to irrigate their fields? Is a simple, inexpensive method ofirrigation using the well available to them? There was an article on the =20L afew months ago about an inexpensive irrigation system developed in China =20thatwas simple and affordable=2E This is what we need if farmers are to useirrigation effectively=2E We also need a strong in-country agric researchprogram that will generate relevant, practical and affordable ways to =20improvecrop production, as well as an efficient system of delivery of this =20info=2E tothe farm level by well trained extension workers=2E Without this, any =20effortwill be putting the cart before the horse l'm afraid=2EJabou Joh=2EHabib, you wrote:I must share with all of you some possible solution to this dry spellwhich was part of an original plan for the well water system I prepared =20=20ten years ago (of course with only Allah(God) 's help and blessings=2E)If all of you could take a little time to address this haunting issue I =20=20will highly appreciate it ( even just the subscribers that are justlisteners & silent)Everyone's input -pro or against - is needed=2E PleaseNumber ONEI am suggesting OUR Government help indirectly with the infra structure =20=20they already have to take a count of all the water wells (good onesonly) -maybe the statistics dept can do it=2ENumber TWOAfter that is done , The President or his representative ( of theRepublic of the Gambia) in person ISSUE a bonus of Dalasi -( actualamount to be determined later) and a real certificate of appreciationdocumented TO ANY ONE who digs a water well (after the counting iscomplete only-) for farming purposes and related agricultural projects=2ENumber THREEMake sure that farmers get some seeds/seedlings of any kind of food crops =20==20=20from friends in the Gambia and Senegal in the form of a barter only -NO =20=20MONEY transactions-to avoid any corruption or abuse by all involvedGovernment employees or local farmers=2EA simple promissory note will be issued by the requestor through a Bank =20=20naming the beneficiary (the Senegalese or Gambian neighbor)- The bank can =20==20=20send representative up to the farms =2E The farmers do not have to go toBanjul or any branches =2E=20Number FourDepending on the level of cooperation between Senegal and Gambia theyshould make this a JOINT TRIAL project for only one year=2E Then after the==20=20success of the mission each country should do it independently=2ENumber FiveAsk all local Masjids and churches (or their representatives) to helpmonitor the progress of the farmers and give them some kind of authority =20=20to mediate between the parties in each promissory note , which can bewritten in Arabic (localized in Wollof, Fula, Jola, Mandinka or anyagreed language) English or even French=2ERemember all this will be on a voluntary basis only-no one will be paid =20=20but will commit some time to make the whole thing possible=2EThe is the rough picture=2EWe can all brush it up for a more refined & finalized versionPeaceHabib Diab GhanimFax 301 384 2975-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2EqaSent: Friday, August 22, 1997 2:08 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: RE: Farming and rainfall<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20=20--Mr=2ECamara!Thanks, that was great! It turns out that the Euphoria that followedthesubscription of the Agricultural or whatever Institute was absolutelypremature,and maybe Mr=2EGrotnes is also fast asleep,becausethe little info=2Ewe have got so far has come from our ownpeople(Camara,Nordam,Habib etc=2E=2E=2E)Please,all of you keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************----------------------- Headers -------------------------------->From GAMBIA-L-owner@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu Fri Aug 22 15:43:33 1997Return-Path: Received: from lists3=2Eu=2Ewashington=2Eedu (lists3=2Eu=2Ewashington=2Eedu[140=2E142=2E56=2E3])by mrin43=2Email=2Eaol=2Ecom (8=2E8=2E5/8=2E8=2E5/AOL-4=2E0=2E0)with ESMTP id PAA08099;Fri, 22 Aug 1997 15:43:28 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host (lists=2Eu=2Ewashington=2Eedu [140=2E142=2E56=2E13])by lists3=2Eu=2Ewashington=2Eedu (8=2E8=2E4+UW97=2E07/8=2E8=2E4+U=W97=2E05) with =20SMTPid MAA01979; Fri, 22 Aug 1997 12:43:19 -0700Received: from mx3=2Eu=2Ewashington=2Eedu (mx3=2Eu=2Ewashington=2Eedu =20[140=2E142=2E13=2E230])by lists=2Eu=2Ewashington=2Eedu (8=2E8=2E4+UW97=2E07/8=2E8=2E4+UW=97=2E05) with =20ESMTPid MAA16792 for ; Fri, 22 Aug 199=12:43:05 -0700Received: from relay7=2EUU=2ENET (relay7=2EUU=2ENET [192=2E48=2E96=2E17])by mx3=2Eu=2Ewashington=2Eedu (8=2E8=2E4+UW97=2E07/8=2E8=2E4+UW97=2E=04) with =20ESMTPid MAA11803 for ; Fri, 22 Aug 1997 12:43:=03-0700Received: from TFS-GATE by relay7=2EUU=2ENET with SMTP(peer crosschecked as: [206=2E138=2E157=2E34])id QQddsw25831; Fri, 22 Aug 1997 15:42:51 -0400 (EDT)Message-Id: Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 15:35:22 -0500Reply-To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u=2Ewashington=2EeduPrecedence: bulkFrom: hghanim@nusacc=2EorgTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List Subject: RE: Farming and rainfallMIME-version: 1=2E0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=3DISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableX-To: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa, gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduX-Mailer: TFS Gateway /220000000/220040200/220000285/220080161/X-Listprocessor-Version: 8=2E1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 9:42:08 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: amyaidara@hotmail.com, Subject: RE: PeaceMessage-ID: < TFSHRJZA@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableSister Amy,We LOVE you very much and believe me we NEED you also=2ENo one can run a family without our sisters be it wives ,aunts ,mothers =20or just girlfriends=2E What I wanted to point out is we are not ANTI-Women=20==20as potraidedMaybe we can get this cleared if you allow us=2E We are not perfect and =20just starting this system =2E It just happened that it was a group of men =20==20who started it and now including any interested sisters like you=2EPlease join hands in making it successfulBrother Habib-----Original Message-----From: amyaidara@hotmail=2EcomSent: Monday, August 25, 1997 12:48 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Peace--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Dear Habib,I had received your answer but I wasn't able to answer you=2E I thinkthat you did not understand my point=2E I was just asking a question=2EInstead of answering my question,you make me say something I didn'tsay=2ESince that is the case I will say what I think about the Brothersof Gambia-l=2EI think you are using your man ego to discriminate women=2ENow you aretrying to show that you don't want ladies there and moreover you want toisolate them in a commitee=2EWhy!!!!!!don't you want to share with yoursisters?What we need is to be one of you=2EThanks for your understanding=2EAmy______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www=2Ehotmail=2Ecom **************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 17:05:04 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: business ops. in GambiaMessage-ID: < 01BCB179.0BDE2BC0@didi.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB179.0BEEF4A0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB179.0BEEF4A0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableNo,you were wrong! Send your proposals (the things you have in mind for =joint venture) through my private mail.And keep up your provocations =down there!Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 10:58:52 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < TFSIRPAS@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableLISTPROCReview Gambia-L**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 17:18:04 + 0200 METFrom: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Agriculture from another angleMessage-ID: < 4240DAB266E@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITIt seems to me that when talking about agricultural development, oneneeds to ask; development for whom? Obviously, if the Gambiacontinues to be among the producers of cheap agricultural productswe are doomed, WITH OR WITHOUT rains! Our role in this market was notdesigned to develop our country. I have a feeling that in our searchfor the right path we hardly seem to drop the shackles of thecolonial mentality. Instead of first looking inward we make themistake of always looking to the outside. Take the example oftomatoes. The amount of Tomatoes produced in The Gambia is enough tocover our annual "tomatoe needs". Due to lack of processingfacilities, most of it gets spoilt before consumed. Can you imaginethe market potential for tomatoe paste in the Gambia alone? The samegoes for onions. Tons of onions get rotten and we end up importingall these items from God knows where. I'm not saying that we shouldonly produce for the internal markets, but let's never loose sight ofthat in the discussion. The link between agriculture and industryneeds to be reestablished and agriculture will deliver the goods. I'dsay Food first!And it's not only with food. What is wrong with trying to develop thetextile industry in the Gambia to process the cotton we produce? Youremember the local weavers in the Gambia? Could this "industry" notbe further developped from its present state? The product is thereand some knowhow is already available, so why not exploit it? Do youremember "contar Bata"? Sometime ago (even today, onfortunately onlyfor tourists)) Gambians used to produce shoes,leaderware of all sorts. What is wrong with further developping that industry.Someone talked about fruit processing on the list. What is wrong withdevelopping the food processing industry in order to produce mangojuice, bannana, baobab, wonjojuice etc. etc. As a child my grand motherwould take me by the hand and gather plants around Serrekunda whichshe would cook and give to the sick ones at home. In a day they wouldbe on their feet again. There are hearbs of high medicinal values in theGambia, plants which could be used as pesticides and insecticides.What is wrong with cultivating such plants and doing systematicresearch on their medicinal values? The list can go on and on.A comprehensive integrated agricultural programme coupled with anindustry designed to process the agricultural products in line withthe needs of the local, regional and indeed internationalmarkets can only be an asset to the Gambia. Agriculture as practiced in the Gambia is aborden simply because it is not designed to meet our needs. Besides,the outcome of it does not go back into the economy but rather findsits way into the wrong accounts while the producers become poorer.Education is certainly instrumental in this. If we learn to becreative and not just blind acceptors of technology, we couldinculcate a sense of creativity in Gambians to build this industryUSING OUR OWN MEANS as a starting point. That's what I meant withlearning to crawl first before dreaming about flying.Technology, whether information or other forms is desierable in ourdevelopment quest. It is my opinion though that technology should beseen as nothing other than the creative application of science tomeet the needs of society. Gambia is not Taiwan or USA or any othercountry. Gambia is Gambia, a country with its own reality in searchof the road to a meaningful development. Let us learn from theexperience of others, but never loose sight of our reality, which inmy view should be the cornerstone of our development strategies. Nomatter which road we take, at the end of the day the Gambian peoplewould use their personal incomes to buy food, look for accomodation,seek medicinal treatment, buy clothes to wear before anything else.These basic needs must be addressed first if we are in a position todo so. No farmer would sell his crops at the end of the season andbuy a computer which he cannot use anyway, just to drive aroundcyberspace for hours with an empty belly.regards,Alpha------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 12:24:24 EST5EDTFrom: "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Good Work LatJorMessage-ID: < 182EA4E3E15@owl.forestry.uga.edu LatJor,I most definately agree with your thoughts on the understandingof scientific principles in relation to the prioritzing of the needsof a nation. I wish I had thought of this. I was a bit discomfortedwith the Peace Corps when they decided to pull their science teachersin the Gambia (we only have "Resource Assistants"). I want theGambia to be self sufficient in the education of her nation but Ifeel this move to be a bit premature for exactly the reasons youstated in your response.Teaching, learning, and applying science entails a completelydifferent school of thought than doing the same for literature andhistory. What folks term as "American Ingenuity" is probably theapplication of science learning? I'm a little shakey on that theory.Many american breakthroughs in technology (especially medicine) cameat the cost of moral principles and the lack of human decency. Thuswe must keep this in mind when we talk of advancing the Gambia in atechnological fashion.Anyway, back to the subject... I believe that you were exactlyright in your intimating the lack of scientific literacy as a majorproblem in the Gambia. As I have said it is a different school ofthought. The use of conceptual thinking is a necessity. Everyoneexercises different parts of their brain. The famed statistic isthat humans use less than 10% of their brains their entire life (Imay know some folks that use even less... ha ha). If you ask a poetand an engineer to solve a particular problem, they will solve it insignificantly different ways (and may come up with differentsolutions).I am happy to see so many scientific fields represented withinthis list. I am also curious of the folks in these fields and totheir thoughts on this matter. What made a difference in theirscientific education?This may connect in with a previous discussion we had on the listinvolving teaching in gambian languages instead of english. If achild has to translate from fula to english to english vocabularythey have never heard nor concepts they have seen, there are going tobe some problems. Can science be taught in wollof? Are there wordsfor scientific concepts?I am positive that you have stumbled on a big part of advancementstrategy in the Gambia. I would be interested in a deeper discussionof this subject.Laura------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 12:37:50 -0400From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Katim TourayMessage-ID: < 199708251637.MAA04574@aspen.mtu.edu > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Mon Aug 18 14:47:23 1997> Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 11:43:47 -0700 (PDT)> From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Katim Touray> MIME-Version: 1.0> X-To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Gambia-l,> On behalf of the management team of Gambia-l, I am pleased to inform you> of the return of Dr Katim Touray to the list. Katim is the original> founder of what continued today as the current Gambia-l. The management> team has voted to restore him to his former position as> listowner/manager and will resume the activities attached to the position.> In case of any doubt, the management team consists of the following.> Subscription managers: Momodou Camara, Amadou Janneh, Sarian Loum and> Latjorr Ndow.> Listowners/Managers: Tony Loum, Abdourahman Touray and Katim Touray.> Since, the list has more than quadrupled in membership during Katim's> absence, I have asked him to reintroduced himself and to also expound a> bit on the history of the list for the benefit of the new members. I am> also reforwarding a piece that I wrote last January 31st on the> occasion of our first anniversary touching a bit on the history, again for> those members who enrolled after that date.> So, please join us in giving a warm welcome back Dr to Katim> Touray.> Thanks> Tony Loum Katim,Welcome back mate!Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 12:49:33 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu, Subject: RE: Good Work LatJorMessage-ID: < TFSKDJLA@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableLaura,To answer one of your specific question on the possibility of teaching =20science in wollof=2EThe answer is YES depending on if the participants can read the Quran or =20Arabic language which many kids and adults locally have written =20communications with each other presently=2ELetters are written in any local language because it base on sounds and =20phonetics BUT the big question is do we have resources to do that =2E I =20think the answer is no not nowPeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: LTR6685@owl=2Eforestry=2Euga=2EeduSent: Monday, August 25, 1997 12:22 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Good Work LatJor--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--LatJor,I most definately agree with your thoughts on the understandingof scientific principles in relation to the prioritzing of the needsof a nation=2E I wish I had thought of this=2E I was a bit discomfortedwith the Peace Corps when they decided to pull their science teachersin the Gambia (we only have "Resource Assistants")=2E I want theGambia to be self sufficient in the education of her nation but Ifeel this move to be a bit premature for exactly the reasons youstated in your response=2ETeaching, learning, and applying science entails a completelydifferent school of thought than doing the same for literature andhistory=2E What folks term as "American Ingenuity" is probably theapplication of science learning? I'm a little shakey on that theory=2EMany american breakthroughs in technology (especially medicine) cameat the cost of moral principles and the lack of human decency=2E Thuswe must keep this in mind when we talk of advancing the Gambia in atechnological fashion=2E=20Anyway, back to the subject=2E=2E=2E I believe that you were exactlyright in your intimating the lack of scientific literacy as a majorproblem in the Gambia=2E As I have said it is a different school ofthought=2E The use of conceptual thinking is a necessity=2E Everyoneexercises different parts of their brain=2E The famed statistic isthat humans use less than 10% of their brains their entire life (Imay know some folks that use even less=2E=2E=2E ha ha)=2E If you ask a poe=and an engineer to solve a particular problem, they will solve it insignificantly different ways (and may come up with differentsolutions)=2EI am happy to see so many scientific fields represented withinthis list=2E I am also curious of the folks in these fields and totheir thoughts on this matter=2E What made a difference in theirscientific education?This may connect in with a previous discussion we had on the listinvolving teaching in gambian languages instead of english=2E If achild has to translate from fula to english to english vocabularythey have never heard nor concepts they have seen, there are going tobe some problems=2E Can science be taught in wollof? Are there wordsfor scientific concepts?I am positive that you have stumbled on a big part of advancementstrategy in the Gambia=2E I would be interested in a deeper discussionof this subject=2ELaura**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 12:30:06 -0000From: "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Back to the land and bye bye!Message-ID: < B0000004728@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitDear Omar Baldeh.You are welcome any time as a Gambia-L shadowlistmember here in The Gambia.We are looking forward to serving you as a customer.Sincerely,TorsteinCommitThe Gambia>--------->rom: O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk >o: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Back to the land and bye bye!>Date: Monday, August 25, 1997 10:56 AM>It was a geat pleasure reading the articles in this network....>I thank the pioneers of this bantaba and for having me on board.>You see Gambia-l I do not want to quit>Omar Baldeh------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 12:52:18 -0400From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: RE: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < 199708251652.MAA04576@aspen.mtu.edu > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Aug 20 05:18:52 1997> Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 12:06:36 +-300> From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall> MIME-Version: 1.0> X-To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Mr.Nordam!> Thanks for that ' video Clips' ;but is it not amazing that even though we have urged more than three times Gambia's Agricultural Research Institute to give us a Resume of what is going on in this regards,they still have not done so,even though they are now members of Gambia-L?> Again,Mr.Nordam,thanks for the Info.,and keep up the good work down there!> Regards Bassss!Hey, slow down Bassss! I do not think anyone in NARI has joined to list to be the official reporter on the situation of agriculture in the Gambia.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 19:41:46 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Agriculture from another angleMessage-ID: < 3402426A.546D@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Alpha!Your post has reiterated some of the arguments some of us have putforth in the "Dekat" series over the prioritisation of agriculture overindustry. When one takes a careful look at the situation, one can butnotice that our country=B4s role as a cheap raw material supplier "was no=designed to develop our country" as you mentioned. It was designed tomeet the requirements of other countries. To continue this trend forover 30 years really says something.One of the consequences of the dependence on agriculture has been anear total neglect of industrialisation. This has resulted in ourinability to process our produce even for local consumption let alonefor export. This means importing at expensive rates the end products ofthe very raw materials that we exported at cheap rates. One doesn=B4tneed a calculator to understand the difference. The lack of industriesalso means losing a lot due to produce being spoilt before it isconsumed.By investing in industries, many of the things that we need for localconsumption can be made in The Gambia. We wouldn=B4t need to import thing=like butter, milk (evaporated, condensed etc.), tomato paste, textiles,different types of juice, shoes etc. One can go on and on. We can alsoexport some of the products. WE have the raw materials - cattle toproduce different types, tomatoes, mangoes, oranges etc.The technology to make industrialisation possible is another point.While I agree with you that the technology we use should take intoaccount the realities of The Gambia, I would caution that The Gambia isnot technologically advanced. I think more emphasis should be placed oninvesting in technology that can deliver the goods (making our productscompetetive) and adapting it to the Gambian situation or investing intraining to upgrade the knowledge base of those working with it. Onecannot expect to improve the investment in farming technology byinvesting in hoes because they are the reality of Gambian technology. Ithink we should look both inward and outward. Inward to see the currentrealities of the country and outward to take advantage of the presenttechnological advancements. Only this way can we improve.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Alpha Robinson wrote:> => It seems to me that when talking about agricultural development, one> needs to ask; development for whom? Obviously, if the Gambia> continues to be among the producers of cheap agricultural products> we are doomed, WITH OR WITHOUT rains! Our role in this market was not> designed to develop our country. I have a feeling that in our search> for the right path we hardly seem to drop the shackles of the> colonial mentality. Instead of first looking inward we make the> mistake of always looking to the outside. Take the example of> tomatoes. The amount of Tomatoes produced in The Gambia is enough to> cover our annual "tomatoe needs". Due to lack of processing> facilities, most of it gets spoilt before consumed. Can you imagine> the market potential for tomatoe paste in the Gambia alone? The same> goes for onions. Tons of onions get rotten and we end up importing> all these items from God knows where. I'm not saying that we should> only produce for the internal markets, but let's never loose sight of> that in the discussion. The link between agriculture and industry> needs to be reestablished and agriculture will deliver the goods. I'd> say Food first!> => And it's not only with food. What is wrong with trying to develop the> textile industry in the Gambia to process the cotton we produce? You> remember the local weavers in the Gambia? Could this "industry" not> be further developped from its present state? The product is there> and some knowhow is already available, so why not exploit it? Do you> remember "contar Bata"? Sometime ago (even today, onfortunately only> for tourists)) Gambians used to produce shoes,> leaderware of all sorts. What is wrong with further developping that in=dustry.> => Someone talked about fruit processing on the list. What is wrong with> developping the food processing industry in order to produce mango> juice, bannana, baobab, wonjojuice etc. etc. As a child my grand mother=> would take me by the hand and gather plants around Serrekunda which> she would cook and give to the sick ones at home. In a day they would> be on their feet again. There are hearbs of high medicinal values in th=> Gambia, plants which could be used as pesticides and insecticides.> What is wrong with cultivating such plants and doing systematic> research on their medicinal values? The list can go on and on.> => A comprehensive integrated agricultural programme coupled with an> industry designed to process the agricultural products in line with> the needs of the local, regional and indeed international> markets can only be an asset to the Gambia. Agriculture as practiced in=the Gambia is a> borden simply because it is not designed to meet our needs. Besides,> the outcome of it does not go back into the economy but rather finds> its way into the wrong accounts while the producers become poorer.> => Education is certainly instrumental in this. If we learn to be> creative and not just blind acceptors of technology, we could> inculcate a sense of creativity in Gambians to build this industry> USING OUR OWN MEANS as a starting point. That's what I meant with> learning to crawl first before dreaming about flying.> => Technology, whether information or other forms is desierable in our> development quest. It is my opinion though that technology should be> seen as nothing other than the creative application of science to> meet the needs of society. Gambia is not Taiwan or USA or any other> country. Gambia is Gambia, a country with its own reality in search> of the road to a meaningful development. Let us learn from the> experience of others, but never loose sight of our reality, which in> my view should be the cornerstone of our development strategies. No> matter which road we take, at the end of the day the Gambian people> would use their personal incomes to buy food, look for accomodation,> seek medicinal treatment, buy clothes to wear before anything else.> These basic needs must be addressed first if we are in a position to> do so. No farmer would sell his crops at the end of the season and> buy a computer which he cannot use anyway, just to drive around> cyberspace for hours with an empty belly.> => regards,> => Alpha------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 19:42:12 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970825174403.AAA25204@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Theo C. Kuijpers has been added to the list. Welcometo Gambia-l Theo, we look forward to your contributions.Please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 20:49:06 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Good Work LatJorMessage-ID: < 01BCB198.75C32580@digh.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB198.75C32580"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB198.75C32580Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableLaura!Thanks for your input! In response,I want to say that lacking =Scientific Concepts in any given language is not an insurmountable =problem.We must remember that many ,if not most ,of the Scientific =jargons in English are ANGLICIZED words from other languages, mainly =Greek and Latin.We don't have to have a Wollof word for OXYGEN before we =can teach it to our children.All we need to do is to take it exactly as =it is in English(and its not even an English word) and define it for =them and explain its functions in Wollof.Yes,we are abundantly aware of the moral and ethical problems related to =the Scietification of Society,but having tasted the indignities =connected with poverty for such a long time,maybe we should now take our =chances a little with Science.It is indeed a very nice feeling to be on =the moral high ground,but its also very good to be able to afford and =live the good life that every human being deserves.And keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 13:47:56 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: TGR@COMMIT.GM, Subject: RE: Back to the land and bye bye!Message-ID: < TFSKXHQC@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableIs there a shadow list??Pls=2E explainHabib-----Original Message-----From: TGR@COMMIT=2EGMSent: Monday, August 25, 1997 1:30 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: Back to the land and bye bye!--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" via CommitDear Omar Baldeh=2EYou are welcome any time as a Gambia-L shadowlistmember here in The Gambia=2EWe are looking forward to serving you as a customer=2ESincerely,TorsteinCommitThe Gambia>--------->rom: O BALDEH >o: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List >Subject: Back to the land and bye bye!>Date: Monday, August 25, 1997 10:56 AM>It was a geat pleasure reading the articles in this network=2E=2E=2E=2E>I thank the pioneers of this bantaba and for having me on board=2E>You see Gambia-l I do not want to quit>Omar Baldeh=20**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 17:58:02 -0000From: "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < B0000004771@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via Commit>Torstein>Can you help me keep a duplicate file on all the replies so that we can>one day compare when we want to do the final draft ??>Habib>----------Actually, I already sort my mail with Internet Explorers "inbox assistant"soI keep copies on all types of categories.I will make a folder and keep a copy on well-digging proposals there.Regards,Tosh------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 15:39:34 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: TGR@COMMIT.GM, Subject: RE: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < TFSMJKLQ@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableTosh,Can you tell me how to do the same or let me know the name of the =20software so I can get it or download it from the netThanksHabib-----Original Message-----From: TGR@COMMIT=2EGMSent: Monday, August 25, 1997 3:34 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: Farming and rainfall--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" via Commit>Torstein>Can you help me keep a duplicate file on all the replies so that we can =20==20=20>one day compare when we want to do the final draft ??>Habib>----------Actually, I already sort my mail with Internet Explorers "inbox =20assistant"soI keep copies on all types of categories=2EI will make a folder and keep a copy on well-digging proposals there=2ERegards,Tosh**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: 25 Aug 1997 20:44:42 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: UN to Help Reconstruct War-Battered LiberiaMessage-ID: < 1174732799.433625476@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 21-Aug-97 ***Title: UNITED NATIONS: UN to Help Reconstruct War-Battered Liberiaby Thalif DeenUNITED NATIONS, Au 21 (IPS) - The United Nations, rejoicing overthe establishment of a democratically-elected government inLiberia, says it is shutting down its peacekeeping operations inthe war-battered West African nation.The 300-member U.N. Observer Mission in Liberia (UNOMIL),created four years ago by the Security Council, will cease toexist after its mandate runs out on Sept. 30. UNOMIL consisted oftroops and military observers from Bangladesh, China, the CzechRepublic, Egypt, India, Kenya, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan andUruguay.''The principal objective of UNOMIL has been achieved,'' saysSecretary-General Kofi Annan. In a further effort to providerehabilitation assistance for the war-ravaged nation, the UnitedNations plans to set up a new U.N. Peace-building Support Officein Monrovia''I am convinced that such a presence could greatly assist thenew government in its efforts for reconciliation andreconstruction and contribute to promoting peace and stability inthe region,'' says Annan.In a report to the Security Council early this week, theSecretary-General praised both the Economic Community of WestAfrican States (ECOWAS) and the ECOWAS Monitoring Group (ECOMOG)for playing ''a leading role in bringing peace to Liberia.'' Bothwere involved, along with the United Nations, in mediating thedispute and monitoring the cease-fire and the disarmament process.''Above all, however, credit goes to the Liberian people who,through the electoral process, demonstrated their commitment topeace and their desire for the establishment of a democraticallyelected government in their country,'' he said.After nearly eight years of factional fighting, Liberia heldits presidential and legislative elections in July, followed bythe installation of a new government in August. Charles Taylor waselected president and his National Patriotic Party won 21 of the26 Senate seats, and 49 of the 64 seats in the House ofRepresentatives.In his inaugural address, Taylor emphasised reconcilation, theprotection of human rights, national unity and the urgent need forthe reconstruction of Liberia's war-shattered economy.The United Nations has successfully completed a process ofdemobilisation and demilitarization under which more than 15,000ex-fighters and ex-guerrillas have been found gainful employment.Of these, 3,000 were child soldiers. '' This has kept them awayfrom activities that could have undermined security during theelectoral process,'' Annan told the Security Council.The total military strength of the warring parties was estimatedat more than 33,000 and, as part of the disarmament process, morethan 50,000 pieces of ammunition and 4,428 serviceable and 1,103unserviceable weapons were surrendered to ECOMOG and UNOMIL. Afterthe official disarmament exercise ended in February, ECMOG hasrecovered an additional 3,750 assorted weapons and 152,500 piecesof ammunition.Since the end of the disarmament exercise, several U.N. agencieshave been major partners in the consolidation of peace andpreparations for the return to normality in Liberia. Theiractivities are now focusing on two primary areas: the resettlementand reintegration of the population and the preparation of arehabilitation and reconstruction plan.In his report, however, Annan has warned that the situation inneighouring Sierra Leone ''remains a potential threat to Liberia'sstability.''Outbreaks of heavy fighting in July in south-eastern SierraLeone caused an influx of a large number of refugees into Liberia.The refugees included 200 militiamen, who were disarmed by ECOMOG.Currently, there are an estimated 130,000 Sierra Leonean refugeesin Liberia. The refugees are being provided food and shelter bythe U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees and the World FoodPrograme.A country that was once the world's third largest rubberproducer, Liberia is expected to launch a programme to reviveplantations abandoned during the civil war. A huge rubberplantation managed by Firestone, the country's largest privatesector employer and which fell into the hands of one of thewarlords, is to be rehabilitated. The mining of Liberia's mainexport earner, iron ore, also came to a standstill during theconflict.Since 1990, the United States has provided more than 320million dollars in humanitarian aid to Liberia. Washington hasalso provided more than 30 million dollars for trhe peacekeepingoperation by ECOWAS, and for election and cease-fire monitoring byU.N. military observers.Described as one of the oldest U.S. allies in Africa, Liberiais one of only three African countries with whom Washington hashad defence agreements. At onetime, Liberia also had the biggestconcentration of U.S. government assets in Africa. The world'slargest Voice of America transmitter was located in Liberia, whichwas also home for about 400 million dollars in U.S. privateinvestments. (END/IPS/td/mk/97)Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 16:59:24 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FAO/GIEWS Sahel Report No 3/97 (update as of 20 August 97)Message-ID: < 3401F22C.50FE93E1@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------5CE623C6438341F36BA21228"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------5CE623C6438341F36BA21228Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit--------------5CE623C6438341F36BA21228Content-Type: text/html; charset=iso-8859-1; name="sah973ae.htm"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Disposition: inline; filename="sah973ae.htm"Content-Base: " http://faowfs0a.fao.org/giews/english/ esahel/sah973e/sah973ae.htm" FAO/GIEWS Sahel Report No 3/97 (update as of 20 August 97)</TIT=LE><LINK REL=3D"ToC" HREF=3D"httoc.htm"><LINK REL=3D"Next" HREF=3D"sahel1f0.htm"></HEAD><BODY LINK=3D"#400000" VLINK=3D"#008000" ALINK=3D"#FFFF00" BACKGROUND=3D"==2E./../images/tileyel.gif"><IMG SRC=3D"../../images/faobnr-e.gif" HEIGHT=3D25 WIDTH=3D475><IMG SRC=3D="../../images/giewslog.gif" HSPACE=3D10 HEIGHT=3D80 WIDTH=3D95 ALIGN=3DLE=FT><CENTER> </CENTER><B><FONT FACE=3D"Arial,Helvetica"><FONT COLOR=3D"#804000"><FONT SIZE=3D+2=>SAHELWEATHER AND CROP SITUATION 1997</FONT></FONT></FONT></B><P><B><FONT FACE=3D"Arial,Helvetica"><FONT COLOR=3D"#006600">Global Infor=mationand Early Warning System on food and agriculture</FONT></FONT></B><P><IMG SRC=3D"../../images/crumpled.gif" ALT=3D"------------------------=--------------------------" NOSAVE HEIGHT=3D20 WIDTH=3D800><CENTER><B><FONT FACE=3D"Arial,Helvetica">Update as of 20 August 1997</FO=NT></B></CENTER><CENTER><B><FONT COLOR=3D"#FF0000"><FONT SIZE=3D+2>Unfavourable crop pros=pectsin The Gambia, Mauritania and Senegal</FONT></FONT></B></CENTER><CENTER><B><FONT COLOR=3D"#FF0000"><FONT SIZE=3D+2>but growing conditions=satisfactoryso far in other Sahelian countries</FONT></FONT></B></CENTER><CENTER> </CENTER><P> <FONT SIZE=3D+1> </FONT>The dry spell which startedin mid-July over most parts of Senegal, The Gambia and Mauritania persist=edin late July and early August over most parts of the centre and the north=of Senegal and over western Mauritania. Following dry weather during thesecond dekad of July, precipitation resumed in the south of <B><A HREF=3D="../../../french/sat_ccd/sen/sensat1f.stm">Senegal</A></B>during the third dekad but remained limited or absent in the centre andthe north. During the first dekad of August, rains again decreased overmost part of the country, remaining generally below 15mm except in thesouth. They resumed in mid-August, notably in the west. Substantial rains=have been registered on 14, 16 and 18 August by the meteorological statio=nsof the centre while they remained sparse or absent in the north (exceptin Matam area where a rainfall of about 35mm has been registered on 15August). The satellite imagery for the second dekad of August (from 10to 20 August) confirms that precipitation has been more intense over thewestern part of the country (see attached last dekads images and <A HREF=3D= <a href="http://esc_s01/english/sat_ccd/cls/filmccd.htm" target="_blank">http://esc_s01/english/sat_ccd/cls/filmccd.htm</a> ">filmof the rainy season</A>). In <B><A HREF=3D"../../../french/sat_ccd/mau/ma=usat1f.stm">Mauritania</A></B>,following mostly dry weather in mid or late July (except in the extremesouth-east), some rains have been registered in early and mid-August inthe south and south-east while the weather remained dry in the west. In<B><A HREF=3D"../../../french/sat_ccd/gam/gamsat1f.stm">The Gambia</A></B=>,rains resumed in late July after the dry spell of mid-July but precipitat=ionremained limited. Countrywide rainfall was reported on 20 August. The Gov=ernmenthas declared a partial crop failure during a meeting with the donor commu=nityon 14 August.<P> In the affected areas, millet and sorghum crops whi=chhad been planted in June/early July failed or have been severely affected=by the dry spell. In all the three countries, assessment missions havebeen organized by the governments. These missions, to be completed within=the next week, will provide useful indications on current crop conditions=and possible needs for assistance to affected farmers, notably for therecession and off-season crops which are normally planted from Novemberas well as for the livestock sector which has been affected by poor pastu=res.Replantings of coarse grains could be undertaken following the rains whic=resumed in mid-August in the centre and the north of Senegal and in Mauri=tania.However, only short cycle varieties may have a chance to reach maturityif the rainy season continues to late October. In any case, crop prospect=are poor and below average harvests are anticipated in Senegal, The Gambi=and Mauritania.<P> In the other parts of the Sahel, growing conditions=remained more favourable. Rains are widespread and quite abundant overall producing areas of <B><FONT COLOR=3D"#006600"><A HREF=3D"../../../fre=nch/sat_ccd/chd/chdsat1f.stm">Chad</A></FONT></B>,reaching northern parts of the Sahelian zone in mid-August. Rains remaine=also generally widespread over the main producing areas of <B><FONT COLOR==3D"#006600"><A HREF=3D"../../../french/sat_ccd/mli/mlisat1f.stm">Mali</A=></FONT></B>,<B><FONT COLOR=3D"#006600"><A HREF=3D"../../../french/sat_ccd/bkf/bkfsat1=f.stm">BurkinaFaso</A></FONT></B> and <B><FONT COLOR=3D"#006600"><A HREF=3D"../../../fr=ench/sat_ccd/ner/nersat1f.stm">Niger</A></FONT></B>.They were quite abundant in late July and early August over the south and=centre of Mali and in late July over Burkina Faso. In <B><FONT COLOR=3D"#=006600"><A HREF=3D"../../../french/sat_ccd/gbs/gbssat1f.stm">GuineaBissau</A></FONT></B>, following reduced rains in mid-July, precipitation=became abundant in late July and remained widespread in August. In <U><B>=<FONT COLOR=3D"#006600">CapeVerde</FONT></B>,</U> plantings are underway following the start of therains in late July. GIEWS is continuously monitoring the situation in col=laborationswith national services and information systems. Denmark

10380 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 14:50:04





Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations



SAHEL WEATHER AND CROP SITUATION

1997



Global Information and Early Warning System on food and agriculture





Update as of 20 August 1997

Unfavourable crop prospects in The Gambia, Mauritania and Senegal

but growing conditions satisfactory so far in other Sahelian countries





The dry spell which started in mid-July over most parts of Senegal,

The Gambia and Mauritania persisted in late July and early August over

most parts of the centre and the north of Senegal and over western

Mauritania. Following dry weather during the second dekad of July,

precipitation resumed in the south of Senegal during the third dekad but

remained limited or absent in the centre and the north. During the first

dekad of August, rains again decreased over most part of the country,

remaining generally below 15mm except in the south. They resumed in

mid-August, notably in the west. Substantial rains have been registered

on 14, 16 and 18 August by the meteorological stations of the centre

while they remained sparse or absent in the north (except in Matam area

where a rainfall of about 35mm has been registered on 15 August). The

satellite imagery for the second dekad of August (from 10 to 20 August)

confirms that precipitation has been more intense over the western part

of the country (see attached last dekads images and film of the rainy

season). In Mauritania, following mostly dry weather in mid or late July

(except in the extreme south-east), some rains have been registered in

early and mid-August in the south and south-east while the weather

remained dry in the west. In The Gambia, rains resumed in late July

after the dry spell of mid-July but precipitation remained limited.

Countrywide rainfall was reported on 20 August. The Government has

declared a partial crop failure during a meeting with the donor

community on 14 August.



In the affected areas, millet and sorghum crops which had been

planted in June/early July failed or have been severely affected by the

dry spell. In all the three countries, assessment missions have been

organized by the governments. These missions, to be completed within the

next week, will provide useful indications on current crop conditions

and possible needs for assistance to affected farmers, notably for the

recession and off-season crops which are normally planted from November

as well as for the livestock sector which has been affected by poor

pastures. Replantings of coarse grains could be undertaken following the

rains which resumed in mid-August in the centre and the north of Senegal

and in Mauritania. However, only short cycle varieties may have a chance

to reach maturity if the rainy season continues to late October. In any

case, crop prospects are poor and below average harvests are anticipated

in Senegal, The Gambia and Mauritania.



In the other parts of the Sahel, growing conditions remained more

favourable. Rains are widespread and quite abundant over all producing

areas of Chad, reaching northern parts of the Sahelian zone in

mid-August. Rains remained also generally widespread over the main

producing areas of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. They were quite

abundant in late July and early August over the south and centre of Mali

and in late July over Burkina Faso. In Guinea Bissau, following reduced

rains in mid-July, precipitation became abundant in late July and

remained widespread in August. In Cape Verde, plantings are underway

following the start of the rains in late July. GIEWS is continuously

monitoring the situation in collaborations with national services and

information systems. The system will issue updates on the situation, as

necessary.



Hi LatJor!

Thanks for your input. You have raised the question of education in

the agriculture/technology equation. Before going further, I=B4d like to

point out that I believe that we should first decide our priorities and

tailor our education to make whichever choice we make work. This would

be a more effective way of tackling our problems than the other way

round. In this connection, you have identified the first element that

needs to be tackled in the technology issue - science education. There

are many more issues that need to be identified. The same goes for

agriculture. It is only in identifying the various factors connected to

our choices, identifying problems and finding solutions to them that we

can hope to succeed.

One of the points you raised was the understanding of basic scientific

principles to be able to utilise technology effectively. While I agree

with you that it is necessity, we shold be careful not to take it out of

proportion. When we talk about technology in The Gambia, we are not

talking about (at this point) maybe building planes or other advanced

forms of technology. We are talking about technology that suits our

budget and needs and which can help us build an industrial base for the

country. We should understand that when we talk about investing in

technology, we should also talk about investing in training to help

those who have to work with the technology. We should however not be

talking about investing in training for the rest of the country. If in

this connection we were talking about investing in the latest technology

to start a radio production plant for example, it is only those who have

to work with the technology - designers, factory workers etc., to

produce the radios who have to be trained. The consumers of the product

do not need science education to operate the radios. If we were to

invest in making computer programs, there are many Gambian computer

programmers. If they are not enough, we can invest in training some more

or import some from our neighbours. There are many ways to counter the

educational deficiencies. I think the only bad thing we can do as a

nation is to concentrate on our illiteracy level and steadfastly decide

that we cannot invest in technology or industrialisation just because of

that.

Another point you raised was the time in which The Gambia should be

transformed into an industrialised nation. I think it is impossible to =



transform the country into an industrialised nation overnight if not

only for the educational reasons you mentioned but for the financial.

What some of us are advocating is a review of the concentration of all

our efforts into agriculture at the expense of industry. If an emphasis

is placed on the encouragement of industrialisation and the innovative

spirit of Gambians, I=B4m sure we can achieve something. I might detract

here a bit but I can=B4t help remembering some stories of innovation I

read in the Gambian press. I can remember reading about a school boy who

designed and made a telephone out of waste from old radios etc. to link

his room in his large compound with his mother=B4s so that his mother

would not have to walk the distance to wake him up. I can also remeber

reading about a GTTI student who designed a miniature bus and donated it

to GPTC. The bus was operational. There are many more stories. If we had

encouraged the telephone guy for example, invested in his training,

helped him with loans to set up a factory to produce telephones, Gamtel

might be able to buy some from his company and not from Alcatel (if

Gamtel are still buying from them) and we might become telephone

exporters. =



This is the kind of technological investment we are talking about. I

believe that there are many innovators in The Gambia. The only thing

that is lacking is the commitment to direct them in a way that would be

beneficial to The Gambia. I would like to point out the fact that in all

the talk about investing in technology, I am not talking about getting

the government to do all the financing. There are Gambians and others

who have money to invest. If they are properly motivated, they would

invest.

Buharry.

Gabriel Ndow wrote:

> =



> Greetings:

> To add to the very stimulating subject on what needs to be

> prioritized (Agric./Technology/etc), I wonder if perhaps we are

> missing the all important issue of science education. I do not

> know how we can utilize various technologies effectively (be it

> in the growing of food crops or the acquisition of information

> across cyberspace) without a good understanding of basic

> scientific principles.

> The debate I discern is centered around how best/quickly gambia

> can be transfromed into an industrailized nation. In a nation

> where illitracy is still high and worse where scientific literacy

> is probably between 2-3 percent (my speculation), we may have to

> reconsider what our priorities ought to be.

> While technology can be looked at as the application of

> scientific principles, the principles themselves ought to be

> comprehended by a large part of the populace. It is only then

> that we will begin to see innovative ideas and methods coming

> into manifestation from the general populace.

> =



> LatJor



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Folks & Habib,

To comment on the above, a well trained extension staff to assist our

farmers..this actually does exist..the State Dept. of Agriculture or

previously Ministry of Agric. is the biggest in the nation with over 1000

extension workers providing the link between Dept. of Agricultral Services

and the National Agric. Research Institute on one hand and the

farmers..this has however failed to meet expectations..originally this was

used to employ political supporters and party loyalists who soon could not

be fired and did not have to work..mostly they were illiterate..then in the

80s, pressure from USAID and other donors requiring extension workers to be

certificated from the Gambia College School of Agric. resulted in massive

pass through the system or Allowed to Pass of the same folks..at the

expense of Advanced Level students who could get the Ministry to employ

them...(a situation that the new NARI Director General is reputed to be

moving from)..lately these

folks i.e the extension workers are dominantly Islamic fundamentalists

preaching more religion than Agric.,

they are still un-fire-able..basically I am saying..that we have been there

and done that..to no avail..

my study of our and mostly subsaharan African Govt. machinery and our

recent experience leads me to conclude

that Govt. investing heavily again will not solve the problem..what we need

is to review why the sytem continues to fail..I must add that self

perpetuating donor expatriates have also been part of the problem..when

asked to identify and propose solutions usually with lucrative 2 year

multi-million dalasi contracts, they have excelled in creating employment

for their colleaugues and pushing their proteges ..I repeat the system will

continue to fail because mainly because of attitude..when incompentents are

appointed..what can you

expect..most of you guys in the disapora know exactly why you felt you had

to leave ...to progress and prosper..when our better ones leave..the mass

of the rest are the those that mostly have next to no choice..we do have

good people but without a radical change in attitude and policy..there will

be no progress..we have to set limited and achievable targets..like 500

underground wells per year @ a cost of say D15,000 = D7.5 million per

annum...not food self -sufficiency in 5 years..heard it said it done it..no

avail..grandoise schemes are eye-brow raisers..we need simple believable

objectives to ensure that our peoples dis-belief and skepticism is

overcome..

if I remember there was a well digging project that dug wells for the farms

of most of the directors, perm. sec.s and ex-ministers, and millions were

mis-appropriated...let us keep the rest of our meagre resources in

Education and Health, and see if we can utilise private initiative, not

indulge our public servants in another orgy of waste...

our problem is the lack of performance and the fact there is no reward or

penalty for perfarmance or the lack thereof..we need to set targets,

achieve them or failing that ..find out why and take appropriate action

for example..take road and highway maintenance..unless there is an

important state function or something by the Head of state, rough rideon

potholes, etc.. then quick patch work and back to usual..what about a

Maintenance schedule, preventive maintenace etc..and there are real

professionals in charge..somehow..they have lost their initiative and any

zeal.over the decade or two they have been director or so...but who

cares..people have stopped noticing ages ago..when I reach this point, I

will leave too for my own sake..

so much for now..got to get back to work..all comments welcome

Bye and Peace

pmj



----------





Modou Jallow wrote:

> =



> Andrea and others....,

> =



> I suppose you alrady beat me in commenting on this clown's racial remar=

ks.

> Whatever he thinks he is doing, it is not funny. He can either contribu=

te

> to a meaningful discussion or go back and hide in whatever hole he came=



> from. Such "disgraceful" remarks must not be accepted on this list.

> =



> Who is this clown anyway????

> =



> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

> =



> =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=

------This is a special message to Modou "torstein" Jallow.

I maybe xenophobic but not a "sheltered clown" like you.Get off your

finger and smell the real world.I resent your insulting remarks.I happen

to live in nothern europe were race counts even some don't talk ab=F3ut

it. I don't have anything against the bearer of the message but ask you

to try and confirm it. =



Why can't you debate the "xenophobic" statement that I made, than been

an immature fool that you are (calling me names). Is this man a holy man

you worship or are you awed by europeans and have to prove your love.

I think you better stick to your story telling and giving football

results. It is a shame that you bear the Jallow name.

SORRY TO EVERYONE ELSE ON THE LIST INCLUDING TORSTEIN.

=



If I crawled from a hole, then that hole is called Bakau and is in the

Gambia. Can't you bear to see anybody doubt a european.



Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 19:09:14 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Education in The Gambia

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



It has come to my attention that part of the New Education Plan that

began a few years ago includes abolishing the sitting of Ordinary and

Advanced Level G.C.E. exams as a requirement in the secondary school

system.



I learned that this year's "O" level exam will be the last as will next

year's "A" levels.



I was also told that in Ghana, a similar change was made with little

success and that they are planning to revert to/incorperate the older

system.



If this is true, how wise are we to continue with these plans? Given

the fact that we still lack universities, won't this change make it more

difficult for Gambian students in general to pursue higher levels of

education abroad in countries like the United Kingdom, Sierra Leone,

Ghana and Nigeria?



If you have more detailed information, corrections or views please share

them.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



Susan Hatch has been added to the group. Welcome and please

send a brief introduction to the group.

Sen mail to:



LatJor





Greetings Buharry:

In your posting,you stated:

>Before going further, I=B4d like to point out that I believe that we >shou=

ld first decide our priorities and tailor our education to make >whichever =

choice we make work. This would be a more effective way of >tackling our pr=

oblems than the other way round.



In my view, the process of deciding our priorities is itself a

scientific process. How to determine what is a priority requires who

ever is doing the determination to critically discern what the needs of

the nation are; the resources available (human and otherwise);

Quantifiable (measurable) indicators of these needs; etc...

I fear that if we select out priorities first and then, and only then

"tailor our (science) education" accordingly, we may become like the

three blind men who were brought before an elephant and each asked to

describe what was in front of them. One touched the tail and said it was

a rope (a priority), another touched one of the elephant's feet and

claimed it was a tree trunk (another priority)- I think you get my

drift.

The issue if priorities for the gambia is a national issue and cannot be

placed in any other context. If your discussions were centered around a

business venture in the technology field, then why discuss national

priorities? If on the other hand you want to discuss national priorities

then surely the rest of the gambian populace ought to have their say as

to what they consider to be a priority - tinkering with computer memory

chips or developing organic farming techniques. Providing them with the

right tools to make the right choices is the object of science

education.



On an other matter, what if the hypothetical radio production plant

collapsed the very first year of its existence for whatever reason? Will

the workers be able to adapt their newly learnt skills elsewhere?=20



Concerning the innovative spirit. Let me say that no single group have a

monopoly of it. But the likelihood of a greater number of innovators in

any given group rises accordingly with the group's level of literacy and

familiarity with scientific principles and practices.



Lest there is any confusion, I am also an advocate like you and others

for technological investments in the gambia. I just do not see how

science literacy (as well as general ed.) is not given the highest

priority, if we wish to see new industries take root and succeed.



LatJor



-------------------

GASTECH, INC. (Gambian Science and Technology Corp.)

3700 Buford Hwy, #58

Atlanta, GA 30329

E-mail: ndukuman@avana.net

LatJor



> The debate I discern is centered around how best/quickly gambia

> can be transfromed into an industrailized nation.





Greetings:

Laura, you seem to discern (and rightly so) that there is a definite

relationship between language and science. I shall elaborate on this

matter in the body of this posting.



>From Laura...

>Teaching, learning, and applying science entails a completely

>different school of thought than doing the same for literature and

>history.



I am not so sure of this. Perhaps the reason why a larger proportion of

students do better in literature as opposed to science is because the

pedagogy of the former focuses on cenceptual thinking from the very

onset of a child's education. So much so that by the time the child goes

to college he/she comes equipped with the necessary tools to do well in

this field. On the other hand, early science education focuses more on

content and less on concepts and the processes of scientific inquiry.

This is not only true in gambia but in the U.S. as well. I am often

amazed at the responses I get when I ask students to describe their

observations during a physics lab exercise. The ability to observe and

accurately describe physical phenomena is a problem among students in

these two seemingly disparate nations. While the U.S. can afford (at

least in the short term) to register low scores in science education we

cannot. After all the U.S. can always import science whizzes from abroad

to keep them ahead in scientific innovations and technological advances.

It has the resources to do so (E.g. recall Einstein and the rest of the

Manhattan Project folks from the Heildelberg Univ; and the rest of us

who so eagerly want to join - smile...). It also has a far more larger

population to pool from than our 1 million or so. Since we use the

methods and models of the West (their textbooks and gadgets) to teach

science in the gambia, I think studying their own problems in this area

would be instructive.

Laura...

>Can science be taught in wollof? Are there words

>for scientific concepts?



>From Bassss...

>We don't have to have a Wollof word for OXYGEN before we can teach it >to our children.All we need to do is to take it exactly as it is in >English(and its not even an English word) and define it for them and >explain its functions in Wollof.



While I agree with you that we can do this, the truth of the matter is

that we DO have words along WITH their conceptual meanings in Wolof,

Mandinka, etc... to teach science effectively. Here are a few from the

thousands of words available (in this case Wolof): (Note: Because some

of the characters are not supported by this mailtool, I have resorted to

just using the regular alphabetic script.)

MATHEMATICAL CONCEPTS

Point, line, plane = tombe, redda, maasale

Surface, volume = yaatu-yaatu, ombak

Angle = Puhtel, Kon (n as in onion)

Adjacent angle = puhtel boka wet

Triangle = Netti kon

Side = wet

Summit = Puj

Diameter = Buum diga

Cartesian Coordinates = Hameekaay i Decartes

Origin = Cosaan

Newton's Approximation Method = Wor ndombo u Newton



CONCEPTS IN PHYSICS AND CHEMISTRY

Units = natu(waay)

Speed = gawkesel

Acceleration = hiirel

Force = Doole

Work = Ligey

Power = Katanhef; ngora

Isothermal surface = yatuwaay em taangaay

Thermal resistance = Degerlu tangaay

Gas = giil; ngelaw

Viscosity of gases = ratahaayub ngelaw yi

Neutron = yennuwul si

Proton = fep saalal

Photon = fep leer

Quantum energy = katan fernientu katan!

-----------



Habib...



>BUT the big question is do we have resources to do that . I think the >answer is no not now



Perhaps we should begin by identifying what resources we are so lacking

of that this cannot be done now.



Personally, my understanding of scientific concepts was greatly deepened

when several years ago I began to teach myself wolof at a more deeper

and formal level. Suddenly, the mystification surrounding science began

to evaporate. It made me bolder. More daring to venture in directions

that I may otherwise not have ventured in.

Science after all is in the business of knowing. Seeking to answer the

many questions humanity poses from our daily living experiences. The

standard definition (taken from the Greek by way of the Latin) of

science is "to know"; to know what principles, physical laws govern

various phenomena. I however prefer to define science as 'Ham-ham'(or

Xam-xam) (Wolof) = "to know-to know". I find this doubling of the word

'Ham' (to know) very interesting. It is not enough to just know, which

is the accumulation of information (from external sources I might add),

but to know that you know. Or to know how and why you know. The process

of reaching this summit requires a multifaceted approach to One finds an

allusion to this in our great repository of scientific information and

teachings - the proverbs!(I would be glad to discuss this later)

Su ham don jiitu recu du am = Had know be leading their would be no

regrets

Ham sa bopa mo gen ku la ko wax = To know for yourself is better than

being told

Am a gen, Mun a gen, Ham a gen = Better to have, better to be patient,

better to know



This is wisdom. This is science.



LatJor





Hi LatJor!

Thanks for your input. You have raised the question of

education in the agriculture/technology equation. Before going further,

I=B4d like to point out that I believe that we should first decide our

priorities and tailor our education to make whichever choice we make

work. This would be a more effective way of tackling our problems than

the other way round. In this connection, you have identified the first

element that needs to be tackled in the technology issue - science

education. There are many more issues that need to be identified. The

same goes for agriculture. It is only in identifying the various factors

connected to our choices, identifying problems and finding solutions to

them that we can hope to succeed.

One of the points you raised was the understanding of basic

scientific principles to be able to utilise technology effectively.

While I agree with you that it is necessity, we shold be careful not to

take it out of proportion. When we talk about technology in The Gambia,

we are not talking about (at this point) maybe building planes or other

advanced

forms of technology. We are talking about technology that suits our

budget and needs and which can help us build an industrial base for the

country. We should understand that when we talk about investing in

technology, we should also talk about investing in training to help

those who have to work with the technology. We should however not be

talking about investing in training for the rest of the country. If in

this connection we were talking about investing in the latest technology

to start a radio production plant for example, it is only those who have

to work with the technology - designers, factory workers etc., to

produce the radios who have to be trained. The consumers of the product

do not need science education to operate the radios. If we were to

invest in making computer programs, there are many Gambian computer

programmers. If they are not enough, we can invest in training some more

or import some from our neighbours. There are many ways to counter the

educational deficiencies. I think the only bad thing we can do as a

nation is to concentrate on our illiteracy level and steadfastly decide

that we cannot invest in technology or industrialisation just because of

that.

Another point you raised was the time in which The Gambia should

be transformed into an industrialised nation. I think it is impossible

to =



transform the country into an industrialised nation overnight if not

only for the educational reasons you mentioned but for the financial.

What some of us are advocating is a review of the concentration of all

our efforts into agriculture at the expense of industry. If an emphasis

is placed on the encouragement of industrialisation and the innovative

spirit of Gambians, I=B4m sure we can achieve something. I might detract

here a bit but I can=B4t help remembering some stories of innovation I

read in the Gambian press. I can remember reading about a school boy who

designed and made a telephone out of waste from old radios etc. to link

his room in his large compound with his mother=B4s so that his mother

would not have to walk the distance to wake him up. I can also remeber

reading about a GTTI student who designed a miniature bus and donated it

to GPTC. The bus was operational. There are many more stories. If we had

encouraged the telephone guy for example, invested in his training,

helped him with loans to set up a factory to produce telephones, Gamtel

might be able to buy some from his company and not from Alcatel (if

Gamtel are still buying from them) and we might become telephone

exporters. =



This is the kind of technological investment we are talking

about. I believe that there are many innovators in The Gambia. The only

thing that is lacking is the commitment to direct them in a way that

would be beneficial to The Gambia. I would like to point out the fact

that in all the talk about investing in technology, I am not talking

about getting the government to do all the financing. There are Gambians

and others who have money to invest. If they are properly motivated,

they would invest.

Buharry.

Gabriel Ndow wrote:

> =



> Greetings:

> To add to the very stimulating subject on what needs to be

> prioritized (Agric./Technology/etc), I wonder if perhaps we are

> missing the all important issue of science education. I do not

> know how we can utilize various technologies effectively (be it

> in the growing of food crops or the acquisition of information

> across cyberspace) without a good understanding of basic

> scientific principles.

> The debate I discern is centered around how best/quickly gambia

> can be transfromed into an industrailized nation. In a nation

> where illitracy is still high and worse where scientific literacy

> is probably between 2-3 percent (my speculation), we may have to

> reconsider what our priorities ought to be.

> While technology can be looked at as the application of

> scientific principles, the principles themselves ought to be

> comprehended by a large part of the populace. It is only then

> that we will begin to see innovative ideas and methods coming

> into manifestation from the general populace.

> =



> LatJor



Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 08:08:35 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: ECOWAS, US, S/Leone

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

Gambia-l:



Attached is a story on a crucial ECOWAS meeting on the political stalemate in

Sierra Leone. I did an interview with VOA's English Service to Africa last

night on the situation. The new dimension seems to be a more assertive role

by the US to re-establish the civilian regime of Tejan Kabbah.



What are your views on reversing the coup in Sierra Leone? Nigeria, Guinea

and The Gambia appear to be in the forefront of those countries that support

the use of force to dislodge Koroma's military junta. Leaders of all three

countries (and six more West African countries) came to power by force

themselves.



What role, if any, should the U.S. play in efforts to resolve the crisis in

Sierra Leone?



Comments on other aspects of the matter welcome.



Salaam!



Amadou Scattred Janneh

(now with African & African-American Studies, The University of Tennessee)











By Matthew Tostevin =



=0D

LAGOS, Aug 22 (Reuter) - With dialogue having so far failed to reverse a =

coup in Sierra Leone, diplomats say it is decision time for the nations o=

f West Africa. =



=0D

Nigerian military strongman General Sani Abacha, hosting the Economic Com=

munity of West African States (ECOWAS) summit from August 27-29, is keen =

to make the threat of military action to overturn the coup look serious, =

but most of his counterparts are more cautious. =



=0D

``The choice is a difficult one, and it is this summit which will have to=

make it, to risk approving the military option or appear to be giving in=

,'' said one West African diplomat close to the summit. =



=0D

``Even if they only choose a stricter enforcement of sanctions, it would =

give the junta more time to breathe and let them believe they are getting=

away with it.'' =



=0D

Sensing the possibility of military action, coup leader Johnny Paul Korom=

a and his rebel allies, who this week imposed a curfew in Freetown, are o=

n edge. =



=0D

The United Nations and the Organisation of African Unity have condemned t=

he coup, and even postal services have been cut. =



=0D

But after a three-month taste of power, Koroma's men give every sign of p=

reparing for a fight rather than to give power back to elected civilian P=

resident Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, who was ousted on May 25 after barely a year=

in power. =



=0D

``The ECOWAS leaders are aware that time is not on their side so after th=

e summit's decision, coercion will definitely come to force to flush out =

Koromah and his junta since all dialogue has failed,'' said Nigerian Plan=

ning Minister Ayo Ogunlade, also in charge of ECOWAS affairs. =



=0D

Nigerian forces are already stationed in Sierra Leone under a defence pac=

t and have skirmished with Koroma loyalists around the international airp=

ort, which is held by the West Africans. =



=0D

``We will see how Koromah's military force can withstand the military for=

ces of 16 West African countries,'' Ogunlade said. =



=0D

Not including Sierra Leone, nine of the other 15 ECOWAS heads of state fi=

rst came to power through force of arms themselves. =



=0D

Leaving aside any feelings they may have for a fellow soldier, some of th=

e world's poorest countries are reluctant to get into another military ad=

venture after seven years imposing peace in Liberia with the Nigerian-led=

ECOMOG force. =



=0D

Diplomats say that apart from Nigeria, which won rare plaudits for broker=

ing a deal on Liberia at last year's ECOWAS summit, only Guinea and tiny =

Gambia are fully on board for a battle. Ghana in particular is opposed. =



=0D

Fears the military option could prove expensive and embarrassing were fur=

ther heightened by Nigeria's failed effort to shell the junta out of Free=

town from the sea on June 2. =



=0D

Meanwhile, local anti-junta militias have yet to prove they could topple =

Koroma and his rebel allies, who accused Kabbah of cheating on a peace de=

al to end five years of war and rallied to the coup in their thousands. =



=0D

A blockade of Freetown has proved effective only in the air, while commer=

cial ships have been able to bring supplies to the junta and the land bor=

ders are porous. =



=0D

Threats of new, unspecified ECOWAS sanctions are yet to materialise. =



=0D

``If it is not possible to impose sanctions properly then what hope is th=

ere for military action?'' asked one West African diplomat. ``Maybe we sh=

ould not be so afraid of trying more dialogue however it looks outside.''=

=



=0D

02:27 08-22-97

=0D



WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuter) - The United States has sent an envoy to try =

to persuade West African states to use peaceful means in their bid to ove=

rturn a military coup in Sierra Leone, the State Department said on Monda=

y. =



=0D

It said ambassador to Sierra Leone John Hirsch, who returned to Washingto=

n when his embassy was evacuated during the May coup, had been dispatched=

to the region for talks with the Economic Community of West African Stat=

es (ECOWAS). =



=0D

ECOWAS holds its annual meeting in the Nigerian capital Abuja this week, =

with Sierra Leone expected to top the agenda. =



=0D

Sierra Leone's neighbors have opted for dialogue and economic sanctions t=

o try to reinstate its ousted president, but have not ruled out the use o=

f force. =



=0D

``We fully support ECOWAS' efforts to restore President Ahmad Tejan Kabba=

h through mediation and the use of sanctions,'' State Department spokesma=

n James Rubin said. =



=0D

``We support early and vigorous negotiations. If negotiations do not succ=

eed, we are deeply concerned that force may be used instead,'' Rubin said=

in a statement. =



=0D

U.S. officials said Hirsch would not participate in the ECOWAS meeting, t=

o which the United States had not been invited. REUTER =



=0D

16:09 08-25-97

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.13284.emout17.mail.aol.com.872597992--





Hi again LatJor!

Your points are well noted. However, I don=B4t think they differ to a

great extent from the points in my previous post. Among other things you

stated:



How to determine what is a priority requires who

ever is doing the determination to critically discern what the needs of

the nation are; the resources available (human and otherwise);

Quantifiable (measurable) indicators of these needs; etc...



I have stated in my previous post that "there are many more issues that

need to be identified....It is only in identifying the various factors

connected to our choices, identifying problems and finding solutions to

them that we can hope to succeed". With this in mind, the needs of the

nation, the resources available, quantifiable indicators of those needs

plus a host of other considerations would have to be borne in mind

before any decisions are made. This would include taking into account

the possibility of failures of some ventures (the hypothetical radio

production plant?) and finding solutions not only to the problem of how

to adapt the skills of the workers but also how to avoid such failures.

My justification for believing that the priorities of the nation should

be set and our education tailored to meet those needs rather than having

an educational system which does not even recognise our priorities is to

make effective use of our limited resources. If we take geography

lessons in The Gambia for example, we are taught loads about glaciers

among other things. How many of us would ever come into contact with a

glacier let alone have to deal with the problem of glaciers? A closer to

home issue could be mud which all of us have to deal with. By choosing

our priorities first and then tailoring our education to meet those

needs, I believe that our limited resources could be put to better use.

At the moment, this is my belief. I might be wrong. I do not claim to

have the panacea to Gambia=B4s problems because like everyone else, I am

human and gullible. If you can convince me to change my position, I

would be more than willing to. The reason I joined this forum is to test

my beliefs and learn.

You also wrote:



The issue if priorities for the gambia is a national issue and cannot be

placed in any other context. If your discussions were centered around a

business venture in the technology field, then why discuss national

priorities? If on the other hand you want to discuss national priorities

then surely the rest of the gambian populace ought to have their say as

to what they consider to be a priority - tinkering with computer memory

chips or developing organic farming techniques.



I believe that the issue of private investment be it in the technology

field or any other is both a private and national issue. It is a private

issue because private individuals and businesses have to make decisions

about it. It is a national issue because the government has to make

policies and decisions which affect the ability of individuals and

businesses to invest. This in turn will affect the lives of all

Gambians. I therefore believe that the issue of investment is also a

national issue.

On the issue of prioritisation, I believe like you that it is a

national issue which must be determined by ALL Gambians either for

themselves or through their representatives. I believe in democracy like

you do (judging from your concern for the wishes of the Gambian people).

It is in this context that I am giving my view as to what should be

prioritised. There are many people who do not hold this view even on

this list (judging from the support agriculture has received from

members, the concerns raised about Gambia=B4s ability to effectively

prioritise technology etc.) let alone Gambia. I respect and accept their

views and if I can be convinced that I am wrong, I=B4ll gladly accept my

shortcomings. Gambia-l only provides a forum to express our views. We do

not have any authority at this point to implement our views because we

are neither the Gambia Government nor the parliament of the country. The

views we express here might in fact be seen as rubbish by those who

presently have the authority. The important thing at this moment is that

we are able to discuss our views and get feedback on them so that by the

time some of us are in authority to implement our views, we would have

already tried them out theoretically and gotten the necessary feedback.

This the forum Gambia-l provides for those who have access to computers.

For the rest of the Gambian population, if the issue should ever come

up, it would be the responsibility of whichever government is in power

to seek their views. In short, I agree with you that the Gambian people

ought to have their say.

Buharry.

Gabriel Ndow wrote:

> =



> ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 02:57:14 -0700

> From: latjor ndow <

> To:

> Subject: Re: Dekat

> =



> Greetings Buharry:

> In your posting,you stated:

> >Before going further, I=B4d like to point out that I believe that we >=

should first decide our priorities and tailor our education to make >whic=

hever choice we make work. This would be a more effective way of >tacklin=

g our problems than the other way round.

> =



> In my view, the process of deciding our priorities is itself a

> scientific process. How to determine what is a priority requires who

> ever is doing the determination to critically discern what the needs of=



> the nation are; the resources available (human and otherwise);

> Quantifiable (measurable) indicators of these needs; etc...

> I fear that if we select out priorities first and then, and only then

> "tailor our (science) education" accordingly, we may become like the

> three blind men who were brought before an elephant and each asked to

> describe what was in front of them. One touched the tail and said it wa=

s

> a rope (a priority), another touched one of the elephant's feet and

> claimed it was a tree trunk (another priority)- I think you get my

> drift.

> The issue if priorities for the gambia is a national issue and cannot b=

e

> placed in any other context. If your discussions were centered around a=



> business venture in the technology field, then why discuss national

> priorities? If on the other hand you want to discuss national prioritie=

s

> then surely the rest of the gambian populace ought to have their say as=



> to what they consider to be a priority - tinkering with computer memory=



> chips or developing organic farming techniques. Providing them with the=



> right tools to make the right choices is the object of science

> education.

> =



> On an other matter, what if the hypothetical radio production plant

> collapsed the very first year of its existence for whatever reason? Wil=

l

> the workers be able to adapt their newly learnt skills elsewhere?

> =



> Concerning the innovative spirit. Let me say that no single group have =

a

> monopoly of it. But the likelihood of a greater number of innovators in=



> any given group rises accordingly with the group's level of literacy an=

d

> familiarity with scientific principles and practices.

> =



> Lest there is any confusion, I am also an advocate like you and others

> for technological investments in the gambia. I just do not see how

> science literacy (as well as general ed.) is not given the highest

> priority, if we wish to see new industries take root and succeed.

> =



> LatJor

> =



> -------------------

> GASTECH, INC. (Gambian Science and Technology Corp.)

> 3700 Buford Hwy, #58

> Atlanta, GA 30329

> E-mail: ndukuman@avana.net

> LatJor

> =



> > The debate I discern is centered around how best/quickly gambia

> > can be transfromed into an industrailized nation.



Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 16:33:04 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Dekat (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi again LatJor!

Your points are well noted. However, I don=B4t think they=



differ to a great extent from the points in my previous post. Among

other things you

stated:



How to determine what is a priority requires who

ever is doing the determination to critically discern what the needs of

the nation are; the resources available (human and otherwise);

Quantifiable (measurable) indicators of these needs; etc...



I have stated in my previous post that "there are many more issues that

need to be identified....It is only in identifying the various factors

connected to our choices, identifying problems and finding solutions to

them that we can hope to succeed". With this in mind, the needs of the

nation, the resources available, quantifiable indicators of those needs

plus a host of other considerations would have to be borne in mind

before any decisions are made. This would include taking into account

the possibility of failures of some ventures (the hypothetical radio

production plant?) and finding solutions not only to the problem of how

to adapt the skills of the workers but also how to avoid such failures.

My justification for believing that the priorities of the nation

should be set and our education tailored to meet those needs rather than

having an educational system which does not even recognise our

priorities is to make effective use of our limited resources. If we take

geography

lessons in The Gambia for example, we are taught loads about glaciers

among other things. How many of us would ever come into contact with a

glacier let alone have to deal with the problem of glaciers? A closer to

home issue could be mud which all of us have to deal with. By choosing

our priorities first and then tailoring our education to meet those

needs, I believe that our limited resources could be put to better use.

At the moment, this is my belief. I might be wrong. I do not claim to

have the panacea to Gambia=B4s problems because like everyone else, I am

human and gullible. If you can convince me to change my position, I

would be more than willing to. The reason I joined this forum is to test

my beliefs and learn.

You also wrote:



The issue if priorities for the gambia is a national issue and cannot be

placed in any other context. If your discussions were centered around a

business venture in the technology field, then why discuss national

priorities? If on the other hand you want to discuss national priorities

then surely the rest of the gambian populace ought to have their say as

to what they consider to be a priority - tinkering with computer memory

chips or developing organic farming techniques.



I believe that the issue of private investment be it in the

technology field or any other is both a private and national issue. It

is a private issue because private individuals and businesses have to

make decisions about it. It is a national issue because the government

has to make policies and decisions which affect the ability of

individuals and

businesses to invest. This in turn will affect the lives of all

Gambians. I therefore believe that the issue of investment is also a

national issue.

On the issue of prioritisation, I believe like you that it is a

national issue which must be determined by ALL Gambians either for

themselves or through their representatives. I believe in democracy like

you do (judging from your concern for the wishes of the Gambian people).

It is in this context that I am giving my view as to what should be

prioritised. There are many people who do not hold this view even on

this list (judging from the support agriculture has received from

members, the concerns raised about Gambia=B4s ability to effectively

prioritise technology etc.) let alone Gambia. I respect and accept their

views and if I can be convinced that I am wrong, I=B4ll gladly accept my

shortcomings. Gambia-l only provides a forum to express our views. We do

not have any authority at this point to implement our views because we

are neither the Gambia Government nor the parliament of the country. The

views we express here might in fact be seen as rubbish by those who

presently have the authority. The important thing at this moment is that

we are able to discuss our views and get feedback on them so that by the

time some of us are in authority to implement our views, we would have

already tried them out theoretically and gotten the necessary feedback.

This the forum Gambia-l provides for those who have access to computers.

For the rest of the Gambian population, if the issue should ever come

up, it would be the responsibility of whichever government is in power

to seek their views. In short, I agree with you that the Gambian people

ought to have their say.

Buharry.

Gabriel Ndow wrote:

> =



> ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 02:57:14 -0700

> From: latjor ndow <

> To:

> Subject: Re: Dekat

> =



> Greetings Buharry:

> In your posting,you stated:

> >Before going further, I=B4d like to point out that I believe that we >=

should first decide our priorities and tailor our education to make >whic=

hever choice we make work. This would be a more effective way of >tacklin=

g our problems than the other way round.

> =



> In my view, the process of deciding our priorities is itself a

> scientific process. How to determine what is a priority requires who

> ever is doing the determination to critically discern what the needs of=



> the nation are; the resources available (human and otherwise);

> Quantifiable (measurable) indicators of these needs; etc...

> I fear that if we select out priorities first and then, and only then

> "tailor our (science) education" accordingly, we may become like the

> three blind men who were brought before an elephant and each asked to

> describe what was in front of them. One touched the tail and said it wa=

s

> a rope (a priority), another touched one of the elephant's feet and

> claimed it was a tree trunk (another priority)- I think you get my

> drift.

> The issue if priorities for the gambia is a national issue and cannot b=

e

> placed in any other context. If your discussions were centered around a=



> business venture in the technology field, then why discuss national

> priorities? If on the other hand you want to discuss national prioritie=

s

> then surely the rest of the gambian populace ought to have their say as=



> to what they consider to be a priority - tinkering with computer memory=



> chips or developing organic farming techniques. Providing them with the=



> right tools to make the right choices is the object of science

> education.

> =



> On an other matter, what if the hypothetical radio production plant

> collapsed the very first year of its existence for whatever reason? Wil=

l

> the workers be able to adapt their newly learnt skills elsewhere?

> =



> Concerning the innovative spirit. Let me say that no single group have =

a

> monopoly of it. But the likelihood of a greater number of innovators in=



> any given group rises accordingly with the group's level of literacy an=

d

> familiarity with scientific principles and practices.

> =



> Lest there is any confusion, I am also an advocate like you and others

> for technological investments in the gambia. I just do not see how

> science literacy (as well as general ed.) is not given the highest

> priority, if we wish to see new industries take root and succeed.

> =



> LatJor

> =



> -------------------

> GASTECH, INC. (Gambian Science and Technology Corp.)

> 3700 Buford Hwy, #58

> Atlanta, GA 30329

> E-mail: ndukuman@avana.net

> LatJor

> =



> > The debate I discern is centered around how best/quickly gambia

> > can be transfromed into an industrailized nation.



Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 15:01:45 +0000 (GMT)

From: Tijan Sallah <

To: "

Subject: RE: US / S. Leone

Message-ID: <"B1996ZWZNFWBP6*/R=WBWASH/R=A1/U=TIJAN SALLAH/"@MHS>

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII





Dear Gambia-L Owner/Manager:



I would appreciate it if you could kindly remove my name from

your distribution list. I have enjoyed the informative debates

in the early days of Gambia-L, especially immediately after the

coup, and I have often enjoyed the news pieces, but I have found

that the volume of e-mail coming in daily is just too much for me

to cope with. I will catch up on the occasional newsworthy

pieces from my friend and compatriot, Prof. Sulayman Nyang. I

appreciate the gesture that active Gambians like Latjor Ndow have

made in getting me involved in this worthy forum. However,

because I am too pressed for time, I am unable to cope. Just for

your information, for any one interested in getting in touch, I

can always be reached at my private e-mail address. I wish you

every success with the Gambia-L forum.



Best wishes to you all,



Dr. Tijan M. Sallah





In a message dated 97-08-25 19:55:53 EDT, Lee wrote:



>This is a special message to Modou "torstein" Jallow.

>I maybe xenophobic but not a "sheltered clown" like you.Get off your

>finger and smell the real world.I resent your insulting remarks.I happen

>to live in nothern europe were race counts even some don't talk abóut

>it. I don't have anything against the bearer of the message but ask you

>to try and confirm it.

>Why can't you debate the "xenophobic" statement that I made, than been

>an immature fool that you are (calling me names). Is this man a holy man

>you worship or are you awed by europeans and have to prove your love.

>I think you better stick to your story telling and giving football

>results. It is a shame that you bear the Jallow name.

>SORRY TO EVERYONE ELSE ON THE LIST INCLUDING TORSTEIN.



>If I crawled from a hole, then that hole is called Bakau and is in the

>Gambia. Can't you bear to see anybody doubt a european.





Lee!



Your comments to Mr. Grotnes and now to Moe symbolizes not just the "racist

mind" in you but also the anger that you have accumulated. But knowing Moe

the way I do, he is probably too smart to indulge in "not so" important

flaming with a moron like yourself.



As you can see from the reactions of all the members regarding your stupid

and ignorant comments, your membership to Gambia-l bears no respectable

significance from now on. The list is for civil discussions and NOT for

racial slurs and personal attacks. If you knew anything about civility, then

you would apologize formally to Mr. Grotnes and all the westerners on this

list. Failure to do so, would simply mean that you do NOT have any respect

for moral attitude.



Maybe, you ought to belong to "racist" listserver where you can outcry your

pain by accruing more ignorance into your concrete mind. Once again, you can

either learn the art of civil discussions or like Moe said, " you can go back

to the dark hole you have been hiding in", and while you are at it, make sure

to clean your "stinking mouth of filth".



I will put it straight to you: "You are god DAMNED racist!!!!!!!!" and do not

deserve the name "JALLOW".



-Sal



Doc!

Because most black leaders of Post-Independent Africa have a pathology =

of not being able to give up power without being helped by death or a =

military coup,we the black masses should reserve the right to depose any =

of our leaders whenever his continued presence as the leader is either =

unberable(Mobotu) for the majority, or against the national interest =

(Fafa Jawara).That is why we cannot and should not at this point in time =

of our history promise anyone that we will not make military coups in =

our countries. It is the ballot box of those who cannot change their =

over-staying or brutal or unproductive leaders through the ballot box! =

It will change when we start to have a new breed of leaders to whom =

giving up power is all too natural.



It is precisely because of this abnormal situation in black Africa that =

we should not have an automatic negative reaction to all military coups =

there.The kind of attitude we should rather have towards any given coup =

maker should be based on two things: 1) the performance of the leader =

who was deposed. 2) And how long he has been the leader =

anyway,regardless of whether he performed well or not!



So,because Mr.Kabbah was democratically elected and had not stayed long =

enough to show that he could perform well (barely two years),Koroma's =

rationale and motive for deposing him cannot be seen as anything but =

hunger for power and a transparent exercise to impose himself on the =

Sierra Leonians.That is why it is morally justified to support sending =

him and his henchmen back to wherever they came from.And I am personally =

not at all worried about whoever is going to do it ,as long as it is =

done.



And keep up the good work down there!



Regards Basss!









Hi,



I am a graduate student in the Seattle University ESL program, and I am

interested in learning about The Gambia.



Susan

----------

From:

Sent: Monday, August 25, 1997 9:49 PM

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: new member



Susan Hatch has been added to the group. Welcome and please

send a brief introduction to the group.

Sen mail to:



LatJor









Lee wrote:



>This is a special message to Modou "torstein" Jallow.

>I maybe xenophobic but not a "sheltered clown" like you.Get off your

>finger and smell the real world.I resent your insulting remarks.I happen

>to live in nothern europe were race counts even some don't talk about

>it. I don't have anything against the bearer of the message but ask you

>to try and confirm it.



>Why can't you debate the "xenophobic" statement that I made, than been

>an immature fool that you are (calling me names). Is this man a holy man

>you worship or are you awed by europeans and have to prove your love.

>I think you better stick to your story telling and giving football

>results. It is a shame that you bear the Jallow name.

>SORRY TO EVERYONE ELSE ON THE LIST INCLUDING TORSTEIN.



>If I crawled from a hole, then that hole is called Bakau and is in the

>Gambia. Can't you bear to see anybody doubt a european.



Sal, I am very capable of defending myself..and...I have the perfect

"dose" for this "*****".



Lee, it's wonderful to note that you feel resentful by being called a

"clown"....the whole purpose of my message was to show you how it feels to

be the victim of false accusations...and...I am glad about the outcome!!!

What then does this tell you about ignorance? Have you not learned anything

about when to open or shut your mouth? I am greatly baffled as to how you

remained "hidden in your dark hole" during the numerous discussions that

went on...and ...all of sudden you emerge from "nowhere" only to find a way

to attract some attention! Well, you did get your attention alright...until

you met your "sudden" disgraceful death. Now, maybe you can tell me how

exactly you think other "westerners" felt about your message.



Racism and racial slurs is the symbol of ignorance. Everywhere you go,

there is some form racial barriers that are directed to other groups of

people. Regardless of whether you are in those groups does not justify your

absurd and artificial statements regarding Caucasians and europeans. You

have seen the response of many of the "non-Africans" who simply condemn you

for your sickning remarks. But as an African living a western world, I

understand very well why you are so "sick" about outcrying your pain. But

wouldn't it be more handsome if you could choose the words for your

audience wisely? How then, I wonder, would your children term you a "role"

model if all you show is the spell of ignorance. Are they going to

appreciate your "mean" ways of dealing with your society, or just follow

suit behind your footsteps?



During my 1 year as a member of GL, I have seen many comments that I simply

pass on as absurdity, but your comments were felt by even the Gambians.

Now, you tell me where that leaves you. You comments overwhelmingly

"disgraces" the whole purpose of the listserv which is mutual discussions

of various subjects. Maybe you had better join (if you are not already a

member) the many hate groups in Cyberspace that you seem to emulate. Now

let me ask you, prior to your "little piece", did you even consider sending

in your introduction as courtesy gesture to the listmembers?



What is there to doubt...didn't the truth unfold as stated? You be the

judge of that. It is amusing that with all your knowledge about Gambian

affairs you have made no effort to share it with the list. I find that not

only ingnorant but also selfish. Your kind will simply never amount to any

help in building a base for human dialogue. For that reason, I will say

again that you are better off going "back to your hiding hole" and keep on

SHUTTING UP ! Gambia-l can do much better without your racist comments. As

you can see, you have wasted time with what you thought was a simple remark

but turned out to be FILTH.



As far as I am concerned, you can call yourself "Jallow" or whatever you

want. The problem is not with your name but "YOU" as an individual. My case

is closed on this one and you will hear no more from me. But remember to

write with an "open" mind rather than a "closed" one.



I apologize to all the members for responding to the list address.



Moe S. Jallow

===========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Well put, Moe,



Now that I think about it, he targerted you because you share the same last

name. I guess he was amazed to see it coming from another "Jallow". You have

shown him, though, that you are not the same. Somebody ought to slap his

silly ass for his "stupid" remarks. Maybe he will think twice before opening

his filthy mouth next time.



-Sal



Greetings Mboka:

I thank you for your responses and please to not think that I

or any one is trying to change your position. As you stated,

GL is a forum for all of us to share our viewpoints. It was

in this spirit that I took the opposite position to yours.

Neither of us has a monopoly on what is right. We seek the

right path and solutions bby engaging each other in dialogue.

The answers we seek are out there. We journey together in search

of them. You challenge me to be more critical in my thinking,

so please take no offense in my statements.



In peace,

LatJor





I AM JUST TESTING MY SYSTEM. SORRY FOR THE DISTRACTION.



SIDIBEH.



Hi again LatJor!

Thanks once again for your post. Please do not think that I have taken

offense in your statements because I have not. I am at the present

moment a student and hope to be one until the day I leave this earth.

Your commenting on my post is indeed highly appreciated because it helps

me test my ideas. Like you said, nobody has a monopoly on what is right.

What I believe might be unrealistic given the context of our country. It

is only when I throw out my beliefs for general discussion that I can

get responses that will help me restructure them to fit the realities of

The Gambia.

It is in the spirit of learning that I said that I would change my

position if you convince me to. It is also a challenge to continue the

dialogue. I do not have a problem with anyone changing my position if I

can be convinced that my position has deficiencies. It is only this way

that I can hope to develop intellectually.

I understood from the very beginning that there are many people on this

list who are much more educated than I am and who have much more

experience than I do. I understood that if I can get such people to

critique my beliefs, the experience would be rather enlightening. That

is why I joined this list and why I dared to stick my neck out.

So once again, please do not think that I have taken offence. We are

all in this forum to try to figure out ways of making our Gambia a

better place. In this endeavour, we are brothers and sisters in arms.

Until your next post, I wish you the best.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

Gabriel Ndow wrote:

>

> Greetings Mboka:

> I thank you for your responses and please to not think that I

> or any one is trying to change your position. As you stated,

> GL is a forum for all of us to share our viewpoints. It was

> in this spirit that I took the opposite position to yours.

> Neither of us has a monopoly on what is right. We seek the

> right path and solutions bby engaging each other in dialogue.

> The answers we seek are out there. We journey together in search

> of them. You challenge me to be more critical in my thinking,

> so please take no offense in my statements.

>

> In peace,

> LatJor



I honestly believe that this issue has gone out of hand now and perhaps

we should just put a close to it. Views were expressed and others in

turn have expressed their lack of appreciation for those views. The

initiator has responded, elaborated and, if my memory serves me right,

even apologogized. Enough is enough. There is really no need to

continue on such an ugly note with naming calling, etc.



Lets put this to rest and move on.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



Latjor,



I beleive you attempted to respond to my message but your reponse came

out empty. Could you kindly resend your message with this subject

heading.



Thanks.



Latir Gheran



Buharry,

I do really hope I will not be disapppointing. I am afraid it is time to go

back to KTH. I have just over a week left. Once in a while I will peep and

join in, but the list you proposed is very intimidating. I hope others will

take on the very important matters raised.

I have just read yours and Katim's; and I must say that very serious issues

are raised. Katim's position I think is quite revolutionary and needs be

treated with the seriousness that such a topic deserves. But I tend to

think that in order to be fair to ourselves, we need to hear him out. i.e

until he submits the second part?

BTW, would you kindly inform me if you get news of John Sowe?



Regards,

Sidibeh.



> Hi Sidibeh!

> Thanks again for a stimulating piece. Saul Jawara was right but he

> probably meant to say England, not U.S. I came back about two months

> ago.

>

> In response to the issues you raised, you first of all pointed out that

> the confusion here is the issue of what we should prioritise,

> agriculture or IT. I admit (now that you´ve raised the issue and I have

> looked at my original posting) that the part I pasted from "Dekat" read

> information technology and not technology (my mistake). I have however

> not in any way argued that IT should be prioritised over agriculture. I

> have in all my postings argued the prioritisation of industy and

> technology (in all its forms, including information technology but not

> limited to it.) This has always been my conviction.

> The second point you raised was that Moe and I seem to believe that

> agriculture should take a back seat because of its problematic nature. I

> don´t know Moe´s position on this but my reasoning is not completely

> based on the problematic nature of agriculture because there is no

> sector that is problem free. My reasoning is that to concentrate all our

> efforts on agriculture over which we have no control is wrong.

> Third, I still believe that complete dependence on agriculture does not

> make economic sense. The reason is that raw materials are cheaper than

> than finished products. If we prioritise agriculture over industry and

> produce raw materials (by the way, our produce is produced by many other

> countries at larger scales thus giving the buying countries more of a

> selection and therefore more leverage to knock prices down) for others

> to process and sell to us at a more expensive rate, I do not see how

> economically wise that is. The product we depend on (peanuts, and if we

> diversify, other agricultural produce)is produced by most of our

> neighbours. If there is an oversupply, we wouldn´t know what to do with

> it and we cannot sell it to our neighbours. If we however concentrate

> most of our efforts on industry and technology, we can process some of

> our own produce and if necessary buy raw materials from our neighbours,

> process the raw materials and sell it back to them and others. It simply

> does not make sense to me that we have to import tinned mangoes when we

> have mango trees, milk, butter, cheese, corned beef etc. when we have

> cattle. The list goes on and on.

> In your Ivory Coast example, you mentioned that just after three

> decades of diversified agriculture "which developed parallel to

> industrialisation" the country was able to make significant strides. You

> said "PARALLEL". This means that the Ivory Coast did not invest all its

> efforts on agriculture at the expense of industrialisation. Just what I

> am trying to argue.

> The greatness of such forums as Gambia-l is the platform they provide

> for the exchange of ideas. Our exchanges on this subject have been

> rather educational and I have noticed how our positions have, no matter

> how small, inched towards each other. Your points have been well taken

> and noted. In some instances, I must confess, they have modified my

> stands. This is just to show that an interchange of ideas can be very

> rich indeed.

> I think that the discussion should be taken to another level as you

> wrote:

>

> As academics, intellectuals, concerned citizens of the Gambia, or

> friends of the Gambia, I think the best approach to deal with our

> developmental issues is to find the cause of problems, understand them,

> and then diagnose a cure.

>

> I agree with you. From the interchanges that have occured on this

> subject, various issues have been raised. Issues such as:

>

> - Prioritisation

> - Gambian agriculture not delivering its full potential

> - Complete dependence on rains

> - The role of agriculture in providing a basis for industrialisation

> - Protectionism

> - Quality issues

> - Commercial policies towards locally produced items

> - Investment of the peasants´revenue

>

> I have probably missed a few but maybe you can help out. If we take the

> issues one at a time and expand on why we think they are problems and

> how they can be overcome (with hopefully maore contributions), we can

> probably come up with a uniform position which might help to put the

> whole issue into its proper perspective and come up with solutions that

> would be meaningful to the realities of The Gambia.

> I hope you´ve had a nice weekend. Until your next post, I wish you the

> best.

> Buharry.

> -------------------------------------------------------------------------

> Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:

> >

> > Torstein, Moe, and Momodou,

> > (Buharry of course, I am surprised. When I read your self-introduction,

I

> > enquired about you from Saul Jawara. He informed me that you were in

the

> > U.S. He probably meant a different Buharry. Well, again, welcome to the

> > Bantabaa).

> >

> > Thanks for your responses. I am sure Katim was simply provoking a

> > discussion but it seems he has succeeded. That is how it should be. I

must

> > thank Mr. Alpha Robinson for relocating the discussion in its proper

> > perspective. So before dealing with your questions I would try to

formulate

> > what we seem to disagree upon:

> > FIRSTLY, the issue is WHAT WE SHOULD PRIORITIISE, AGRICULTURE OR IT

> > (INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY) AND INDUSTRIALISATION. Not technology (a

confusing

> > word here) per se. My emphasis and the core of my arguement was we

should

> > place agriculture BEFORE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY. In my two postings,

there

> > is not the slightest suggestion that we should neither industrialise

nor

> > improve our technology. Being a student of technology myself, saying

such a

> > thing should have been the weirdest idea of the day.

> > SECONDLY, except for giving a suggestion as to what products we could

> > export (which shortlist Torstein finely supplemented), I have not

attempted

> > to declare ways and means of improving our agricultural productivity.

There

> > are others who are better able to do that. I recognise that African or

> > rather Gambian agric. has not delivered its true potential due to a

whole

> > complex of problems. I asked for Katim's view on some of these

problems.

> > But Moe and Buharry seem to believe that agriculture must now take a

back

> > seat because it is problematic. But what other sector is not? As

academics,

> > intellectuals, concerned citizens of the Gambia, or friends of the

Gambia,

> > I think the best approach to deal with our developmental issues is to

find

> > the cause of problems, understand them, and then diagnose a cure.

> > Naturally, where remedies are impossible we must abandon the patient.

But,

> > in my opinion, that is not the case WITH AGRICULTURE in Gambia.

> > THIRDLY, nowhere did I mention dependence or non-dependence on rain for

> > progress in agric. productivity. But I would like to emphasise that

never

> > mind how much one mechanises or irrigates severe droughts, or untimely

> > rains can spell disaster FOR ANY GROUP OF FARMERS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD

-

> > the degree of catastrophe depending on whether one is in California or

in

> > Foni.

> > One thing which Buharry and I definitely disaggree about, and which

> > prompted my responding to his posting is his inference that dependence

on

> > agriculture is uneconomical. He reasoned that that is why the

colonialists

> > enforced cash crop production on us, and that further on, it is the

reason

> > why the developed countries are not replete with farms but industries.

I

> > do not think that is the case at all, so answering Buharry's questions

may

> > expose the reasons why I think that.

> >

> > 1. No, Africa is not participating fully in the world economy. One

reason

> > is that Africa is not using its full potential (for various reasons) in

> > either production or in exchange of its produce, be these industrial or

> > agricultural; and even this peripherical participation is on unequal

terms

> > because as the Swedish Nobel prize winner Gunnar Myrdal wrote,

> > "international trade will generally breed inequality, and will do so

the

> > more strongly WHEN SUBSTANTIAL INEQUALITIES ARE ALREADY IN PLACE".

> >

> > 2. Agriculture as it is currently practiced in Gambia MAY provide a

basis

> > for industrialisation. But I think the process will be very duanting,

> > difficult, and extremely slow. For the past twenty-five years

politicians

> > and policy makers have been singing a very misused song: diversify,

> > mechanise, irrigate, commercialise, and raise productivity. If this is

> > done, as President Jammeh pledges in VISION 2020, then yes, we will

secure

> > a basis for industrialisation.

> >

> > 3. Yes, it is important to analyse British attitudes towards Nigeria's

> > industrialiastion. They wanted the colonies to remain primary producers

of

> > raw materials for their industries, and markets for the manufactures of

> > these industries. They figured that if we industrialise then we will

need

> > these raw materials as local inputs for our own industries and that

these

> > will be very expensive for them. Also we no longer will be obvious

markets

> > for their produce. NOT BECAUSE AGRICULTURE IS UNECONOMICAL. A thorough

> > commercialiation of agriculture would have meant that the farmers would

> > produce more in response to excellent producer prices. They would

reinvest,

> > diversify, and afford inputs such as fertilisers. They would gradually

> > mechanise and we would have a chance to get into agribusiness ..food

> > processing, packaging, exporting. Also you have much less farms in

> > developed countries because of the impact of technological change in

the

> > economic life of nations. In 1900, 40% of Americans were engaged in

> > agricultural production. Today it is barely 3%. Technological change,

high

> > yield grains, fertilisers, and other inputs so greatly increased

> > productivity that less and less people were required to work not only

to

> > feed the remaining population, but to build mountains of reserve food

> > supplies, even after export quotas are met. More and more people left

the

> > farms to work in industries linked directly to agriculture or other

sectors

> > of the economy. This trend continues even now as we see more people

pulled

> > from industrial production into the services connected to these

industries.

> > Again you have a lot less people engaged in farming than formally not

> > because AGRICULTURE IS UNECONOMICAL.

> > 4. Yes, our Gambia is essentially a free-market economy. And yes, our

> > "diwlini gerrteh" is of poorer quality. But please, let us not forget

that

> > there is such a thing called PROTECTIONISM. Essentially, the GATT

talks,

> > which lasted for ages, was about protectionism. Every country practices

it,

> > to a more or lesser degree. I believe in free enterprise. But I also

> > believe in government intervention in economic life, especially in

> > countries which are so weak that (as Buharry himself said) they cannot

> > participate in world trade on equal terms. There are certain industries

> > which we must insist stubbornly to develop until we feel confident that

> > they can do well internationally before we open up to so-called

> > competition. Not to do that will be simply irresponsible. The "tiger"

> > economies of Taiwan and South Korea practiced this skilfully at their

> > earlier stages of industrialisation.

> > 7. In 1950 Ivory Coast had only a few soap factories, two canneries and

a

> > tiny array of other industries such as breweries for beer and mineral

> > water. But after investing in a diversified agriculture which developed

> > parallel to industrialisation, they were able to produce a large

> > manufacturing sector with more than 700 industries just after three

> > decades. Their turnover was over US$ 3 billion in 1980. That was,

amongst

> > other reasons, why Gambians, Senegalese, Malians, Burkinabe, and

Ghanaians

> > went there in droves to search for work. I can only lament if Buharry

has

> > difficulty in understanding what I meant by the relative success of the

> > Ivorians and Zimbabweans and Kenyans. Certainly, we should aim to be

like

> > Singapore even if only to appease former President Jawara's dream. But

> > since we have been discussing Gambia and Africa I thought that Ivory

Coast,

> > Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Botswana are examples which, if we studied what

they

> > did and what they did not do, could probably help us understand our own

> > predicament.

> >

> > Best regards,

> > Momodou Sidibeh.

> >

> > 1.

> >

> > ----------

> > > Från: Alpha Robinson <

> > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > <

> > > Ämne: Re: Dekat

> > > Datum: den 22 augusti 1997 15:07

> > >

> > > Even though time does not allow me to comment in detail as I would

> > > very much like to do, I would like to ask Dr. Touray; how the Gambia,

> > > a country with a VERY HIGH rate of illeteray, a country where the

> > > vast major are still struggling to meet the basic needs of life, a

> > > country with zero industrial culture at any significant level could

> > > possibly be transformed into the leader of information technology and

> > > industry in Africa? Where will the infrastructure come from. Where

> > > will the machines and equipments come from? etc.. etc...

> > > Noble as the idea maybe, I wonder how we could

> > > put flesh into this dream. And do you really believe that the

> > > information tecchnology world and the markets for industrial products

> > > are without control? Perhaps we should learn to crawl first before we

> > > dream about flying.

> > >

> > > regards,

> > >

> > > Alpha



Mr. Ndow,

I think you have raised a very important question: the issue of science

education. It will be difficult in the long run to make serious headway in

an increasingly competitive world without a workforce solidly proficient in

mathematics and science. But once again, HOW DO YOU PROPOSE to bring about

this general "comprehension of scientific principles by a large part of

the populace"? The media, and other fora can help, but it seems to me that

the obvious method (and the most reliable) is through teaching in schools

(including vocational training).

The majority of the schools in the Gambia are publicly funded, and they

are found in the country-side. Eventhough the school-going population of

pupils and students in the urban areas is growing quickly, the children of

peasants still form the a great majority. Poor harvests, low producer price

for their produce, the cost of uniforms, school funds, books, shortages of

pencils, chalk, exercise books, class-room furniture, far-away schools,

poorly motivated teachers (there has been recent complains from them in the

Gambian press) etc. etc. all militate against the best performance of their

children. Somebody (was it not Malnading or Abdou) on this list wrote that

we the useless ones on the farm were sent to school. i.e the question of

going to school and learning science and all of it! rested and still rests

on a fundamental economic calculation always DONE BY THE FARMERS WELL

BEFORE THE GOVERNMENT WAKES UP IN THE MORNING. So we are back to square

zero; and not only at the primary level. Secondary schools need

well-trained teachers, and well-equipped labs. Most of this, is supposed to

be funded by the state! i.e money from the peasants and workers - even if

it is borrowed from outside. I am afraid, we are back to agriculture and

industries - before we come any nearer to public investments.



Best Regards,

Sidibeh.

[By the way, I would like to guess that only 9% of us on this list are not

paying for someones schoolfees]----------





wrote:



> What are your views on reversing the coup in Sierra Leone? Nigeria,

> Guinea and The Gambia appear to be in the forefront of those countries > that support the use of force to dislodge Koroma's military junta. > Leaders of all three countries (and six more West African countries) > came to power by force themselves.



I believe that whatever regime is place, the only way African nations

can truly build their fledging democratic processes is to let them work.



For one, this will need an end to all coup d'etats, whether or not those

who are being toppled originally came to power democratically or not.



In Sierra Leone's case, I appreciated the outright condemnation by

almost all nations and felt the Nigerians should have acted quickly to

reverse the coup given the opportunity they had. What makes this

situation difficult now is that the when these coup leaders had their

backs against the wall they panicked and allowed the RUF rebels, who

have been fighting in the bush for years with sole objective of taking

over Freetown, to basically walk to the Capital and assume power.



At some point it looked as though the negotiation process would work

with Koroma and the rest of his original coup leaders but then power

seemed to shift into the hands of the RUF. As things now stand, for the

rest of the world to believe that these rebels, who have been fighting

in the bush for years, to give up power or walk back to the bush would

be overly optimistic. Human nature dictates that they would probably

rather fight and be forced back then voluntarily give up power.



The other scenario is that an agreement that completely excludes Kabbah

is reached. This is the most probable conclusion outside of a military

confrontation.



While I fear for the lives of Sierra Leoneans and potential destruction

that a military operation could bring, I believe such an option is best

because it would do much to prevent coups from taking place in other

countries as this would in turn cause many a potential coup maker to

think twice.



Both the OAU and the UN have given ECOMOG the mandate to act in any

manner to reinstate Kabbah and his elected government. Ghana and the

other countries should join the fold and end the stalemate once and for

all.



> What role, if any, should the U.S. play in efforts to resolve the

> crisis in Sierra Leone?



The should offer whatever support his asked of by ECOMOG to act on the

mandate given to them by Africa, through the OAU, and the rest of the

world through the UN Security Council.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:



> Because most black leaders of Post-Independent Africa have a

> pathology of not being able to give up power without being helped by

> death or a military coup,we the black masses should reserve the right

> to depose any of our leaders whenever his continued presence as the

> leader is either unberable(Mobotu) for the majority, or against the

> national interest (Fafa Jawara).That is why we cannot and should not

> at this point in time of our history promise anyone that we will not

> make military coups in our countries. It is the ballot box of those

> who cannot change their over-staying or brutal or unproductive leaders

> through the ballot box! It will change when we start to have a new

> breed of leaders to whom giving up power is all too natural.



Bass, I have to disagree here. The criteria here for sanctioning coup

d'etats is too subjective. We have to decide whether or not we want to

work by the democratic process, i.e. are we ready for it, or not. Once

we decide on it we must abide by it. Period.



This democratic process takes years of hard work and sacrifice to

develop into maturity and even in western democracies the process of

development is still taking place.



As far as I'm concerned, America's over 200 year democracy is only

really a little over thirty years old when after the civil rights

struggle it came much closer to being a true democracy. I'm sure many

Republicans, Scottish and Irish subjects in the U.K. believe they still

have a long way to go.



The point is that every time we experience a coup d'etat it is as though

we begin the process all over again. With this, we might as well just

give up on the democratic process altogether and find something new.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



-----Original Message-----

-----Original Message-----

From: Yusupha AK Ceesay [SMTP:

Sent: Monday, August 25, 1997 3:12 AM

To: Gambia L

Subject: The collapes of the building in the gambia.



I cannot believe how some of my brothers and sisters can react to such a =

tragic thing that happen in our country. I think we should all be sorry =

for the people who got hurt or die and their families. Why do we have =

to talk about someone's greed or unfair practice, I don't think this =

have anything to do with that what ever should happen will happen. =

Gambia is not different from any other country nor the owner of that =

contracting company is different with anyone. This could and is =

happening every where in this would earth quakes and suck those that =

mean anything to those criticizing the owner of the company being cheap =

on cement mixture. At this moment I think any knows the right answer =

how and why this happen. I think we should find out first before any =

speculations. =20



Please let us be brothers and sisters help each other and encourage each =

other to look for the future of our country. Bad mouthing is not a good =

way of solving anything, it those not help anyone. Let us talk more =

interesting things on the Gambia L, stories and jokes are fun that =

debating on topics that mainly negative criticism.



Thanks comments welcome, and sorry if I offend anyone.



Yusupha A.K Ceesay.

617 389-7444







Latir, Please expand more on the schedule change in the educational system

from O+A Level to what?. Is the new system being pattern after the Ghanain

system.?, What are we calling it?and are our teachers well prepared in the

new system. I asked these questions because the introduction of a new system

was done in a "hurried" manner, teachers were not well prepared and it met

with tremendous opposition from educational circles in Ghana. I have

consulted with colleauges of mine who are Ghanains about these and many

questions concerning their system. One the major arguments offered was that

the old system produced a lot of us who speak english very well but never

help in developing the country; changing the system to encompass all

deciplines i.e poly +agri tech will produce people who also can help build

the country.How this fairs in Gambia will remain to be seen. By the way are

they eliminating the common entrance exams also. Please give us more details

so we can discuss it with our brethens in the net and see what conclusions we

come out with. I am sure there are supporters+ opponents to the change

Thanks

Daddy Sang



Hie Yusupha,



I do not really get you, do you mean that people should not discuss why

this accident happened?

Please let be realistic, if this accident happened due to bad work or

whatever why can't people say it.

'Whatever should happen will happen' : not in this case, I think it was

very fair that people said what they meant about this tragedy.

And people are very sorry for the people who were involved and that's

the main reason why they wanted to know the main cause of the accident

so that to avoid it next time.

Of course jokes and stories are fun, but if there is any interesting

topic which especially is about The Gambia why not talk/discuss about

it.



I do agree with you that one should not come with bad/negative

criticism, but it was not like that in this case.

We all should know that no one is perfect, so this means that we should

accept to be criticized (in a positive way) in order to be put in the

right way.



Joof.



Well said Latir. This should be forgotten by now.



> -----Original Message-----

> From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP:

> Sent: 27. august 1997 00:39

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: A catastrophe!

>

> I honestly believe that this issue has gone out of hand now and

> perhaps

> we should just put a close to it. Views were expressed and others in

> turn have expressed their lack of appreciation for those views. The

> initiator has responded, elaborated and, if my memory serves me right,

> even apologogized. Enough is enough. There is really no need to

> continue on such an ugly note with naming calling, etc.

>

> Lets put this to rest and move on.

>

> Peace.

>

> Latir Gheran



Hie,

Why can't we discuss in a better manner than using bad words like you

do?

Can't we try to be adults and behave properly?

I know that you are angry, but it does not help to use such bad words.



Sorry if you are offended, but just saying what I mean.



> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: 26. august 1997 21:39

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: A catastrophe!

>

> Well put, Moe,

>

> Now that I think about it, he targerted you because you share the same

> last

> name. I guess he was amazed to see it coming from another "Jallow".

> You have

> shown him, though, that you are not the same. Somebody ought to slap

> his

> silly ass for his "stupid" remarks. Maybe he will think twice before

> opening

> his filthy mouth next time.

>

> -Sal



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Folks,

may I appeal to all to lay off first..on racist remarks..and second..name

calling when we react..

Mr. Modou Jallow..you may have a point to make about unfounded info..and

rumours but there is a decent acceptable way of making that point..your

remarks were racist..and that is ignorant..we all have lived and

experienced RACISM..WHITE RACISM..but that is no justification..the racists

are wrong..let us strive to be better..

On behalf of us all, I apologise to all offended parties and let us get

over this..

in all fairness, almost all our discourse is opinions and quite

subjective..but that is the IDEA..let us exchange ideas and hopes..those of

us based here try to get you the gist of things here, so do not shoot the

messenger..

another point..FOLKS..it is very curious that all the Gambian Civil and

Structural Engineers (including me) have refrained from publicly voicing

out the probable causes for the Building catastrophe..I have on several

occasions written some points but deleted them on second

thoughts..why..because ..there is a culture of SILENCE and

MASLAH..(Toleration now to the poit of Hypocrisy)..and fear to OFFEND and

of VICTIMISATION..it is a very small country..CRITICISM in this country is

wrongly called SABOTAGE..when you criticise..you are accused of

SABOTÉ...french for SABOTAGE..it is sad but real..and the price is paid by

this poor struggling nation...the benefit of the doubt is lost along with

the opportunity..maybe It is time to open up ourselves and start actually

accepting CRITICISM..and be willing to defend our position RATIONALLY and

be willing to be WRONG and ADMIT to be WRONG..Individually and

NATIONALLY..that is a first step to MATURITY..as the saying goes.." you are

not MATURE unti you know you have a RIGHT to make MISTAKES "

after saying all this, I will cap by adding that while Gambian contractors

are publicly calling the accident an ACT of GOD, privately decrying the

design and the construction..the two non-African..Iranian..Civil

engineering companies in The Gambia have rightly said that it is A or B..a

design or construction failure and we need to investigate and see what went

wrong in order to prevent this happening in the FUTURE..I am ashamed to

admit that I have publicly refrained from making comments..and I am amply

qualified to do so..in both my public..Civil Service Job and private..as A

GAMBIAN. a MUSLIM, and A DEVELOPMENT ENGINEER capacity...

folks, it is time we ask ourselves WHY this is SO..



Mr Ghanim, you strike me as a very experienced someone ...what do you

think? and Thanks for your kind mail to me.



by the way on a tribalist note..is this a JALLOW thing..or FULA

SUPREMACY..just kidding..

Peace

pmj

----------

apologies folks..if this message is a little outdated..I am encountering

problems connecting to my server..Gamtel ain't what it used to be..27/8/97





MR. BALDEH,

YOU'RE RIGHT ON THE MONEY. WE CAN DEBATE BUT TO BRING ABOUT EFFECTIVE CHANGE,

WE HAVE TO BE WILLING TO GO BACK AND DO IT WITHIN THE COUNTRY ALONG WITH ALL

THE INITIAL TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS.GOOD LUCK, AND HOPE MORE OF US CAN JOIN

YOU SOON.



JABOU JOH



TORSTEIN,

You haven't been around Gambia for very long but l must say that you have

figured out a lot of the problems that hinder development of the private

sector very accurately, especially your observation about "hidden agendas'

etc. You have some excellent suggestions and please do not hesitate to send

more. l have also long felt that some of the answers lie in private business

organizing themselves to attain their goals.Perhaps we have an organization

in the making here.



More business ideas:



18. Computer classes for children.



19. A moving company, can also offer delivery of furniture etc. to

businesses that sell heavy items that need to be delivered to customers.

Can rent to customers who prefer to move themselves.



20. Trucking company, deliver goods up-river as well as to Senegal,

including

refrigarated trucks for sea-food etc.



21. An event plannig company. Some of the Gov't functions l have attended

could use the services of a good event planner to handle some of the details

that can make or break an event.



22. A landscaping and garden center. Could offer to service indoor plants

sold to hotels and businesses ( fertilize, water, pest control etc) Can sell

vegetable seedlings to growers.



Will send more as l think of them.



Jabou.







------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB30C.70A6F2A0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



That was a great run down from the ground,Mr.Jallow! Thanks and keep up the good work down there!



Regards Basss!









Pmj,

Your comment about self prepetuating expatriate donor agencies is exactly the

reason why l emphacised "conducting research and adopting methods appropriate

for our particular areas". We must find our own problems and cures. For years

l worked with these agencies and saw first hand how the best that came out of

"projects" in developing countries was the generation of employment for the

donor countries' citizens. As far as extension workers, you are quite

right.Back in 1980 when l had just joined the Pest Control Unit upon my

return from the U.S, the extension workers were just what you described. A

colleague nad l decided that as Plant Pathologists, we needed these guys to

collect plant and soil samples etc. for us up river and in other areas. We

decided to round up some of the guys from different areas of the country and

to conduct a training session for them at Lamin high school. My colleague,

Bakary Trawally and l did our best but soon found out that most of them had

no idea what we were talking about. l am glad that there is now a trained

corps of extension workers. Perhaps, along with

the extension worker's performance of their duties, one should also look at

how farmers respond to them. Some of the farmers were quite tickled that l, a

female was telling them how to conduct certain things. Even the women's

vegetable coop members would not respond to our offers of advice on crop

protection etc. One should look at perhaps conducting open meetings with

farmers to educate them about what exactly the purpose of the extension

worker is. Just some ideas, although you guys are much more current with the

situation l'm sure.



Jabou Joh.



Please fwd

I get most of my replies returned because I was told because of the =20

large numbers on the Gambia -L =2E Is that true?

My response



Pa M Jallow,

First you should be proud of your Name Jallow =2EIt is not supremacy or =20

tribalism=2E I am glad you made the comments to counter what LEE Jallow =20

said=2E At first I thought it was you until you intervened=2E To be racist=20=

is =20

wrong especially for a muslim like LEE =2E Our religious beliefs teach us =20=

=20

to the contrary so you need not apologize for cautioning & stopping our =20

brother Lee=2E



Secondly , my humble opinion is that as a structural engineer and a =20

fellow human and Gambian ( + muslim) I feel it is your obligation to =20

answer some of the questions raised (not by you) so that many of us also =20

as Gambians or interested parties will have some professional =20

explanations=2E Your fear is justified about people saying that you may be=20=

=20

sabotaging but if we want to please the whole world nothing will be said =20

or done=2E

Just give a general but related to the subject response without pointing =20

fingers=2E Every thing in the world is an act of God -Kun Fa Ya Koun - we =20=

=20

all know that=2E



Do as the Americans do in all legal matters , put a disclaimer at the =20

bottom in fine print

Brother Habib

=20





Folks,

may I appeal to all to lay off first=2E=2Eon racist remarks=2E=2Eand second=2E=2E=

name

calling when we react=2E=2E

Mr=2E Modou Jallow=2E=2Eyou may have a point to make about unfounded info=2E=2E=

and

rumours but there is a decent acceptable way of making that point=2E=2Eyour

remarks were racist=2E=2Eand that is ignorant=2E=2Ewe all have lived and

experienced RACISM=2E=2EWHITE RACISM=2E=2Ebut that is no justification=2E=2E=

the =20

racists

are wrong=2E=2Elet us strive to be better=2E=2E

On behalf of us all, I apologise to all offended parties and let us get

over this=2E=2E

in all fairness, almost all our discourse is opinions and quite

subjective=2E=2Ebut that is the IDEA=2E=2Elet us exchange ideas and hopes=2E=2E=

those =20

of

us based here try to get you the gist of things here, so do not shoot the

messenger=2E=2E

another point=2E=2EFOLKS=2E=2Eit is very curious that all the Gambian Civil=

and

Structural Engineers (including me) have refrained from publicly voicing

out the probable causes for the Building catastrophe=2E=2EI have on several

occasions written some points but deleted them on second

thoughts=2E=2Ewhy=2E=2Ebecause =2E=2Ethere is a culture of SILENCE and

MASLAH=2E=2E(Toleration now to the poit of Hypocrisy)=2E=2Eand fear to OFFE=

ND and

of VICTIMISATION=2E=2Eit is a very small country=2E=2ECRITICISM in this cou=

ntry =20

is

wrongly called SABOTAGE=2E=2Ewhen you criticise=2E=2Eyou are accused of

SABOT=C9=2E=2E=2Efrench for SABOTAGE=2E=2Eit is sad but real=2E=2Eand the p=

rice is paid =20

by

this poor struggling nation=2E=2E=2Ethe benefit of the doubt is lost along=

=20

with

the opportunity=2E=2Emaybe It is time to open up ourselves and start actual=

ly

accepting CRITICISM=2E=2Eand be willing to defend our position RATIONALLY a=

nd

be willing to be WRONG and ADMIT to be WRONG=2E=2EIndividually and

NATIONALLY=2E=2Ethat is a first step to MATURITY=2E=2Eas the saying goes=2E=2E=

" you =20

are

not MATURE unti you know you have a RIGHT to make MISTAKES "

after saying all this, I will cap by adding that while Gambian =20

contractors

are publicly calling the accident an ACT of GOD, privately decrying the

design and the construction=2E=2Ethe two non-African=2E=2EIranian=2E=2ECivi=

l

engineering companies in The Gambia have rightly said that it is A or =20

B=2E=2Ea

design or construction failure and we need to investigate and see what =20

went

wrong in order to prevent this happening in the FUTURE=2E=2EI am ashamed to

admit that I have publicly refrained from making comments=2E=2Eand I am amp=

ly

qualified to do so=2E=2Ein both my public=2E=2ECivil Service Job and privat=

e=2E=2Eas =20

A

GAMBIAN=2E a MUSLIM, and A DEVELOPMENT ENGINEER capacity=2E=2E=2E

folks, it is time we ask ourselves WHY this is SO=2E=2E



Mr Ghanim, you strike me as a very experienced someone =2E=2E=2Ewhat do you

think? and Thanks for your kind mail to me=2E



by the way on a tribalist note=2E=2Eis this a JALLOW thing=2E=2Eor FULA

SUPREMACY=2E=2Ejust kidding=2E=2E

Peace

pmj

----------

apologies folks=2E=2Eif this message is a little outdated=2E=2EI am encount=

ering

problems connecting to my server=2E=2EGamtel ain't what it used to =20

be=2E=2E27/8/97







Jarbou

Adding to your excellent contributions and comments , I must congratulate =20=

=20

you and say we are proud to have one of our SISTERS ( Amy !! ) thinking =20

positively for the benefit of the Gambia and sharing it with all of us=2E

My other options are

A=2E Hand pumps 4" - 6"

B=2E outboard engines for small fishermen(women -ladies!! )

C=2E millet and sorghum grinders

D small cold storage rooms ( or even kerosene refrigerators for the =20

villages without electricity or those who cannot afford generators=2E

E=2E small hand held agricultural tools( Senegal makes them)

F=2E manually operated carpenter's tools

How about a much needed TEMP agency to place the JJCees in any kind of =20

transitional Jobs=2E

=20



I have many more practical items but let us give some more brothers (& =20

sisters ) a chance to contribute also



Peace Habib

/* Written 12:33 AM Aug 22, 1997 by

/* ---------- "Solar Bus Tour Begins in Greece" ---------- */



From: "greenbase" <



GREENPEACE STARTS 3,000 KM SOLAR BUS TOUR IN TURKEY

Turkey is not bound for darkness, a solar future is

possible now!



Istanbul, 21 August 1997 - The Greenpeace Mediterranean

Office today started a "Solar Tour" in a bus throughout

Turkey to show the people that electricity from sunlight

and other forms of solar energy can provide a large amount

of the country's energy needs.



The two-week bus tour will include visiting 15 different

locations. It will end in Istanbul on September 5th.



A photo exhibition in the solar truck illustrates the

negative impact of conventional energy resources such as

coal, oil and nuclear on the environment. It shows that a

safe energy future is only possible with energy efficiency

programmes and the use of renewable systems like solar and

wind power.



The Greenpeace solar truck has 2 x 200 Watt solar panels.

They will power energy saving light bulbs and electrical

appliances like a coffee machine, fridge, television,

video, computer, printer, etc. There is also a small 300

Watt wind turbine.



Activists will show short videos, discuss about solar

power versus fossil fuels and nuclear power. Brochures,

leaflets and reports ("Plugging into the Sun -

Kickstarting the Solar Age in Crete", "Turkey at an Energy

Cross Roads") will be distributed to interested people and

local officials.



"The solar age has already started in other countries like

Greece, while the Turkish government is planing to waste

billions of dollars in setting up nuclear power plants,"

said Melda Keskin, energy campaigner of Greenpeace

Mediterranean. "The plans to build the country's first

nuclear plant in Akkuyu along the Mediterranean coast must

be scrapped."



"Solar energy is not a myth as the pro-nuclear officials

in Turkey claim, but a reality. There are no technical,

but legal, institutional and political barriers that

prevent the alternative new energy resources from being

used," she said.



In November 1996, Greenpeace Greece installed solar panels

on a school in Crete. Seven months later this gave birth

to a whole network of solar schools in Greece. The Greek

Ministry of Environment said last June that it will fund

solar power in a total of 50 schools. Last May, Greenpeace

installed a solar system on a high school in the Spanish

island of Mallorca.



Last June 12, solar power entered a new era with the Greek

Governments' decision to begin the construction of the

world's largest solar photovoltaic (PV) power station on

the island of Crete. The photovoltaic technology generates

electricity directly from daylight.



The planned solar power station is part of a two year

campaign by Greenpeace to transform Crete into a solar

powered island. The 50 Megawatt (MW) power station will be

completed by 2003 and will cost 17.75 million dollars.



It would be fifteen times larger than any other solar PV

installation in the world, be more than four times cheaper

than the average costs of grid connected PV, and provide

electricity for nearly 100,000 people, an eighth of

Crete's population.





Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 22-Aug-97 ***



Title: HEALTH: WHO Detects New Influenza Strain in Humans



By Gustavo Capdevila



GENEVA, Aug 22 (IPS) - The influenza virus detected in a young boy

who died in Hong Kong is a new strain previously unknown in

humans, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported this week in

Geneva.



But the U.N. agency clarified that there was no indication that

the new flu virus, type A (H5N1), was spread through person to

person contact.



A team of scientists from the United States travelled this week

to the former British colony which was recently handed back to

China, to participate in research being carried out by a group of

Japanese experts.



Doctor Daniel Lavanchy with the WHO Division of Emerging and

other Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control said that for

now there was no need for the adoption of special measures.

''There is no indication at present that this strain has spread

from person to person,'' he underlined.



The case that appeared in May was the only one detected among

human beings. Up to now, the A (H5N1) strain had only been found

in birds.



The three-year-old boy suffered from Reye syndrome, and died of

acute respiratory illness.



WHO explained that Reye syndrome, ''involving the central

nervous system and the liver, is a rare complication in children

who have ingested salicylates (i.e. Aspirin); it occurs mainly in

children with influenza type B and less frequently in children

with influenza type A or chickenpox.''



The U.N. body ensured that it is closely monitoring the

development of the disease, and that it is working in close

collaboration with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's

Influenza Centre and Department of Health.



The four WHO Collaborating Centres for Reference and Research

on Influenza in Atlanta, USA, London, UK, Melbourne, Australia,

and Tokyo, Japan, and the National Influenza Centre in the

Netherlands are participating in the research.



Efforts are being made in Hong Kong and other parts of southern

China to determine whether other people have been infected with

the new flu virus, but no other case in humans has been

discovered.



The scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta sent to Hong Kong will conduct

extensive research in conjunction with the WHO Collaborating

Centre at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Tokyo,

Japan.



The two groups of researchers will advise the Hong Kong Health

Department on evaluating the scope of the discovery and its public

health implications. (END/IPS/TRA-SO/PC/FF/SW/97)





/* Written 2:58 PM Aug 22, 1997 by

/* ---------- "Globalnet 94" ---------- */



GLOBALNET 94



International Women's Tribune Centre, 777 United Nations Plaza, New York,

NY 10017, Tel: (1-212) 687-8633. Fax: (1-212) 661-2704 .

e-mail:



WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO SHARE THIS INFORMATION WITH YOUR NETWORKS.



August 22, 1997



by Anne S. Walker



INTERNATIONAL YEAR FOR WOMEN'S HUMAN RIGHTS, NATIONAL PLANS OF ACTION, AND

APOLOGIES ONCE AGAIN TO GLOBALNET READERS!



International Year for Women's Human Rights. It appears that two resolutions

are already before the Third Committee of the General Assembly concerning

the designation of the Year 2000 as both an International Year of

Thanksgiving

and an International Year of the Culture of Peace. If you are interested

in lobbying for an International Year for Women's Human Rights, contact your

government's delegate(s) to the UN Economic and Social Committee (ECOSOC) and

/or to the Third Committee of the General Assembly (economic and social comm

ittee) and talk to them about the idea. A resolution will then have to be

written and presented to ECOSOC by a sponsoring country.



List of National Plans of Action and Strategies Received by the UN Division

for the Advancement of Women (UN/DAW) (as of August 14, 1997). The Beijing

Platform for Action in paragraph 297 called on all governments to develop

implementation strategies or plans of action for the Platform. UN/DAW asked

all UN Member States to supply copies of these plans to them. To date the

following 58 countries and 1 Observer State have developed action plans:

Algeria; Australia; Bahrain; Belarus; Bolivia*; Botswana; Brazil; Bulgaria;

Burkina Faso; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Congo; Denmark; Egypt;

El Salvador; Finland; France; Germany; Haiti*; Indonesia; Iran; Iraq; Israel;

Italy; Japan; Jordan; Lebanon; Lithuania; Luxembourg; Mali; Malta; Mexico;

Morocco; New Zealand; Niger; Norway; Oman; Panama; Paraguay*; Peru*

Philippines; Poland; Republic of Korea; Romania; Russian Federation; Spain;

Sweden; Syrian Arab Republic; Thailand; Tunisia; Turkey; UK; United Arab

Emirates; United Republic of Tanzania; USA; Venezuela. Observers: Palestine.

(*= information received on the state of preparation of sectoral

plans/national priorities.). There are 185 Member States in the United

Nations.

For further information on national plans of action for women, visit the UN

World Wide Web site at <

<



Directory of Pacific Women: The second edition of the Directory, containing a

list of skilled women and major resource sources for women's development in

the Pacific region, is currently in its final editing stages and should be

off

the press next month. The Pacific Women's Resource Bureau has already

received

many enquiries about the directory following the mention of it in Global

Faxnet

93, and are delighted by the response, but ask for your patience! Contact

Debbie Singh, Information Officer for PWRB/SPC: Fax: (687) 26-38-18 or e-mail

<



Corrections: In Global Faxnet #92, in the paragraph on the International

Conference on Governance for Sustainable Growth and Equity, 28-30 July 1997,

we inadvertently omitted Africa from the list of regions in the second line

of

text. Women from Africa were very much in evidence at the conference, and

were

amongst the most articulate and forceful in speaking out on the importance of

integrating gender perspectives into every aspect of governance. The omission

was a typing error.



Also in Global Faxnet #92, in the paragraph on Expert Group Meetings (EGMs),

we stated that the UN Commission on the Status of Women session to be

held from 2-13 March 1998 would be the 50th session. This is not correct. It

will be the 42nd session of the CSW. 1998 is the 50th anniversary of the

Universal Declaration on Human Rights, and many commemorative events are

planned by women's human rights groups to mark this occasion.



Finally, a note about GlobalNet #93. Due to a technical error beyond our

control, recipients of GlobalNet received multiple copies of #93 and many

of you contacted us begging for mercy... We are sincerely sorry, and again

assure you that it will not happen again. The problem has been resolved,

leaving us all the wiser and suitably humbled once again by the caprice

of technology.







Hi folks,



a couple of days ago, i sent the first of a 2-part reply to the debate

going on about which way The Gambia should take to develop.



the first part mainly presented a brief overview of Gambia socio-economic

indicators since independence. in addition, restated the case for The

Gambia turning her attention to technological development, specifically

information technologies.



to poison your minds even more, i provided 2 examples of what i consider

the first prerequisite to progress: attitude. both examples were aimed at

showing the high stakes in the information technology industry, and the

enormous money to be made by those who have the right attitude and take the

calculated risks.



in this second, and final part, i will turn to what i think we can do as a

nation, and individually, to get us going in the right direction, and

position us to be an economic powerhouse in the next 20-odd years. again,

i will include as many examples as i can to show that what i'm talking

about in reference to the future in The Gambia is being done *right now* by

a lot of people around the world.



when it comes to building an information technology industry, *the* model

to copy is that of Silicon Valley in California. sometimes called just

'The Valley', this area is a stretch roughly 50 miles long (approx. Banjul

to Sibanor), and extending from San Franciso to San Jose.



Silicon Valley is home to 2m people, and about 6,000 high-tech companies,

according to a recent survey published in The Economist (March 29, 1997).

the GDP of the Valley was reported at $65 billion, or about the same as

that of Chile, a country of 15m people. The Valley has been so well

lately, riding the wave of the Internets' explosive growth, that in 1996

one Valley company went public (started selling shares to the public) every

five days, according to a recent article in Business Week (Aug. 25, 1997).

in the process 62 new millionaires were created every 24 hours. numbers

like these attract attention, and The Valley has sure been getting it's

fair share.



even though The Valley is more known for it's information technologies,

other sectors have also been making significant contributions to the pot of

soup. certainly companies like Oracle, Intel, and Apple contribute to this

reputation. however, the region is also a powerhouse when it comes to

biotechnology and environmental engineering.



the phenomenal success of Silicon Valley has provoked a keen interest in

understanding how they came to be so successful. The recent Economist

article (Mar. 29, 1997) referred to earlier listed a number of factors that

contributed to this success.



among these 'vital intangibles' are tolerance of failure, willingness to

take risks, reinvestment in the community, enthusiasm for change, and

promotion on merit. in addition, people there loved collaborating, the

industry had ample variety of companies, and was open to anyone that wanted

in.



tolerating failure, and a willingness to take risks are two sides of the

same coin. for example, it's been estimated that only 1 in 20 start-up

companies will hit the jackpot. this means that the other 19 will be

outright failures, or just be so-so. despite these odds, Silicon Valley

financiers (called venture capitalists) have not been held back from

funding these young companies. According to The Economist (Mar. 29, 1997)

one Silicon Valley venture capital firm invested around $1 billion to help

start 250 companies that. in 1995 these companies had revenues of $44

billion, and are worth $85 billion. these guys know what they're doing.



another important attribute of the Valley is it's openness to anybody.

indeed, foreigners (especially Asians) are big players there. for example,

Business Week (Aug. 25, 1997) reported that Silicon Valley has about 1,500

Asian American-owned tech companies, with the top 30 of having a market

value of $25 billion. that's a lot of money.



needless to say, a everyone is trying to copy the Silicon Valley

phenomenon. whether you're talking about Silicon Hills (centered around

Austin, Texas), Silicon Glen (in Scotland), Bangalore (India), or

Malaysia's' Multimedia Super Corridor, everyone wants a piece of the

action. and it's all to do with the fact that there's a lot of money to be

made in the information technology sector, and there's even more money to

be made in the years to come.



so what does all this mean for The Gambia? well, let's begin by redefining

the task at hand. a few years ago, The Economist reported a Dutch study

that found that a total of 400 skills are needed to run a modern economy.

if you think about it, it's pretty tough to come up with 400 skills that

Gambians *can* do! i guess i'm not helping matters much by raising the bar

a bit.



but don't despair, the point i'm trying to make here is that after attitude

(which we talked about earlier), the next prerequisite to progress is

skills, or a trained manpower. in other words, education. even though we

have a very high illiteracy rate in The Gambia, all is not lost, if we play

our cards right.



it is evident that we need a pool of people who are not only literate, but

also numerate. this raises the issues of not only education in general,

but also science and technology education. a number of brilliant

contributions have been sent here from Latjor and Co that, i think, can

form the basis for developing a science and tech education curriculum.



at the risk of digressing a little, i would like to say that science

education has also to be developed in conjunction with a *culture* of

science. to this end, science education programming should be revamped in

the mass media. we can have a totally different thread of discussions on

that issue.



but, back to the business of developing education to build and information

technology-savvy Gambia. let's begin with the basics. i suggest we take a

close look at Singapore's' vocational training programs. a book called

'Vocational Training and the Labour Market: South-East Asia' (A. Siddiqui,

Ed. ILO, 1993) highlights that island states' various vocational training

programs aimed at improving skilled manpower needed for the shift from an

entre-pot trade-based economy to a skill-intensive manufacturing driven

one.



i think Singapore's' Continuing Education and Training (CET) for workers is

something we should take a serious look at. this program is used to update

and retrain workers in response to changing market needs, and consists of 4

programs. these are Basic Education Skills Training (BEST), Worker

Improvement Through Secondary Education (WISE), Modular Skills Training

(MOST), and Training Initiative for Mature Employees (TIME). these guys

know how to come up with catchy acronyms.



the BEST program is especially appealing to me because it seems to offer

the key to increasing our literacy rates (including the adult populations')

in a hurry. BEST was launched by Singapore to raise the basic literacy and

numeracy skills of workers with less than primary education, a category

under which most Gambians fall.



creating a good-sized pool Gambians that can read and write and do basic

math would open up possibilities for them to be employable in the lower

rungs of the information industry ladder. i have in mind the setting up of

Gambian data entry and processing companies that will help companies around

the world convert information from paper to electronic formats.



for example, an article in The Economist (Jan. 21, 1995) reported that

Airline Support Services in Bombay, India computerizes all Swissair's'

paper work. It would have costed Swissair 25 times more, if the job was

done in Switzerland. before you think that the computerization involved

takes a lot, let me remind you that all that is required most of the time

is people with typing skills, and data entry experience to transfer

information from airline ticket coupons to company databases.



the other educational aspect of positioning The Gambia for an information

technology-based economy would regard middle- and upper-level skills.

these levels will mean training for anything from computer-aided design,

computer programming, database management, and such stuff. i imagine that

after a number of years of low-level work, we can gradually ramp-up to grow

a crop of people that will be skilled in these areas. this means that the

quality of education available from the likes of GTTI and Gambia College

will have to be designed with growth (both in enrollment, and quality) in

mind.



developing a pool of information technology-savvy workers can pay off

nicely. for example, The Economist (Mar. 29, 1997) article on Silicon

Valley said that India's high-tech industry employs 140,00 people in 600

companies. Bangalore alone rakes in up to $280 million worth of software

development work contracted from Silicon Valley. furthermore, between

12,000 and 15,000 Indian information technology graduates are sent to the

US annually according to The Economist (Mar. 29, 1997).



this means that India is well on it's way to strengthening its' position in

the information technology industry by creating communities on both sides

of the ocean that will all work toward that countries greater good. this

is easy to imagine given the vital role the vibrant Indian expatriate

community in Silicon Valley can play in steering contracts toward India.



besides education, The Gambia should take a close look at attracting

private investments, and information industry companies. this is a little

bit more tricky, given that we have to deal with a lot of stereotypes, and

a history of bad attitude and poor judgment on our part. certainly, it's

going to take some work to convince people that we have put groundnuts

behind. also, we need to convince people that we deserve the money they

have to invest more than, say, Senegal. to do that, we have to convince

people that we would not only give them attractive returns on their

investments, but also guarantee that they will be safe from civil strife,

changes in government, and erratic and dumb policies.



we can also begin by taking a close look at what other countries like

Malaysia are doing. Malaysia has embarked on building what they call a

Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC) aimed at attracting information

technology-companies to make that country the hub of their Asian

operations. MSC (check them out at

lot of interest and excitement, and probably even more importantly a buzz,

in the industry. by a 'buzz' a mean an atmosphere where people are talking

about you. you see, when they are talking about Malaysia and their MSC,

they are *not* talking about The Gambia. the buzz is a good tool for

helping fight stereotypes, and creating a positive atmosphere in which

people can evaluate opportunities for investing in your company, or

country.



before i wrap this up, i would also like to touch on how important it is

that we develop a *culture* of entrepreneurship in The Gambia. for too

long, we have been more than happy with getting a job, a wife and a family.

the thought of creating a company that will employ people, do or make

stuff, and make a difference has never occurred to many Gambians. we need

to change that.



in developing a business culture we also need to renew the attitudes of

business people in The Gambia. for too long, the business success in The

Gambia typically meant that you had to have at least 2 wives, one or two

girlfriends, and a Benz. no wonder, overnight sensations faded out in a

matter of 2 or so years.



the role of the government in all this has to be re-evaluated. it is my

view that governments' role is to facilitate the processes, and provide the

safety and security of institutions that govern the rule of law. thus, the

government itself should think like an entrepreneur to help them do better;

it should also provide a vision of the future around which people can

develop their companies; and it should finally offer those people who have

put their money in the country the peace of mind to sleep at night.





i guess that's about all for now. i'll be more than happy to hear your

thoughts on the matter. i'm going to shut up for a while now. however,

the debate and dialogue should go on.



thanks.



Katim





Bass, I have to disagree here. The criteria here for sanctioning coup

d'etats is too subjective. We have to decide whether or not we want to

work by the democratic process, i.e. are we ready for it, or not. Once

we decide on it we must abide by it. Period.



*************************************************************************=

******************

Democracy all the way is fine with me Latir, but could you please =

explain to us an effective strategy that would help us get rid of a =

democratically elected black leader(Cheluba) who would do almost =

anything to make sure that he is not Dethroned by the very process that =

Enthroned him in the first place. You see,I agree fully with Klaus =

Kinkel,the German Foreign Minister,when he said that the enemies of =

Democracy should be denied the good things that Democracy has to =

offer.Our friend,Fafa Jawara,would still have been aging and sleeping at =

State House in Banjul had some Gambians not found a cute way of sending =

him into retirement. So,how do we deal with such pathologies? Or are =

you suggesting that,for the sake of democracy, we should have left him =

there until he died and another thief,Saihou Sabally,take his place?! I =

don't think so! This is why I cannot agree to applying democracy on =

someone who does not want democracy be applied on him.



Keep up the good work down there!





Regards Bassss!







Badera, I could'nt agree with you more, we are all concern when something

tragic like this happenned non the less questions have to be asked and

answered and let the chips fall where they may. Keep up the good work.

Thanks

Daddy Sang



I am impressed by the amount of interest generated by Katim's Dekat. Unlike

other contributors, I will deliberately avoid the issue of chosing

between Information techonolgy and agriculture. Instead I will try and

address a few issue of how to make agriculture more meaningful. I take

that approach because of many reasons already outline by earlier

contributors. To mention a few, we still have over 75% of our

population living in the countryside with little or no trade except

farming. Also with land resources the only meaningful resources,

directly accessible to majority of able Gambians, agriculture still

presents a strong option for the country to take.



First let me declare that I am not an expert in economics or

agriculture. However, I am of the opion that the state of agriculture

in the Gambia today is an unintended effect of hte government's

economic development strategies. I do not think planners were wrong in

believing that for a newly independent country like the Gambia, land

area one Million, population under one Million, one city, one road,

one river, with not even one equiped hospital, college or high school,

the best way to go about the business of making a living in this

world is for the government to generate enough money and quickly to

build some of the infrastructure.



The concept is perfectly OK if strategies are adapted to changing

situations both within and outside the country. Decisions about policy

and strategies must be based on sound technical and econonmic

principles.

I believe the fundamental problem with the policy today is the government's

Inability to adapt to changing environment: Whether natural,

social or economic evironment, agricultural planning and development

was not quick enough to respond to changing conditions. An example is the

rice devlopment projects. While rice may be our ultimate dream food

crop, we must be aware of the changing environmental conditions.

Reduced irrigation potential of river Gambia, and salt water

intrusion all of which are attributed to persistent droughts should

all be warning signs that rice may after all not be economically and

environmentally viable option for the Gambia. Another example of inability

to adapt is in the area of our choice of cash crop. PEANUT. Despite

the crop's poor performance as a cash earner and a survivor under our

environmental conditions, there is little evidence of planners serious

questioning its suitability.



While the farmers are aware of this the government had always been too

slow to respond especially in supporting existing farmer innovations,

aggressively seeking markets for farmer produce and facilitating

processing and storage services. To name a few farmer initiatives is

the lamb fattening programs. This is certainly successful but should

expanded to cattle, horses and donkeys. There currently (around 1993)

few farmers in the North Bank with inspiration from Senegalese counterparts,

who are raising a few cattle in their back yards to produce milk and

meat. Private individuals should be encouraged through tax exemption,

credit or other means to expand this. This may be our key to

self-sufficiency in meat production. The same applies to horse and

donkey breeding. Another important area is seeking markets for produce

and goods. Given that we are no more than 1 Million we need the

outside world to survive. In the past governments have done a poor job

helping our farmers sell their crops. The LOOMOS were a great idea and

every effort should be made to push their activity beyond Senegal. A

question I always ask is how can commercial farms sell their mangos in

Europe when our petite farmer can't take them to Kaolack?



Vegetables gardening is probably the most viable option in the Gambia

today if preservation and marketing are sorted out. Even without

mechanised systems or boreholes there is over production of many vegetables

.. Farmers adapt to the situation by avoiding the unpopular or

perishable ones. Even with modest investment in storage and

preservation farmers can improve their earnings considerably.



I got to go!



Malanding Jaiteh



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Folks,

First I want to apologise to Mr. Modou Jallow..or was it Lee who made the

racist remarks..anyway I am confused as to who did what..but I apologise to

any party offended in my last mail..



then onward to new development..

a good something or challenge to this nation is if all of us..the lucky few

that are trained can engage in some of wealth creation..business.a very

good and new development has been Govt.s approval for our very few medical

doctors to register and operate private clinics..this is good because on

one hand..this allows them to earn more than the poor civil servant

salary..which believe me folks..is not good enough..one cannot take care of

one's family..for example..a qualified Engineer or medical doctor on D2500

per month cannot afford to give the minimum healthcare and nutrition to a

new born baby and nursing mother..and this individual does know better..by

virtue of his/her training and exposure..this individual can earn atleast

3 x more in the private sector in The Gambia but will cut off the mass of

Gambians who still depend on Govt. provided Service..

therefore allowing him to work privately and pay taxes as well as offer

his/her services through govt. is a win-win situation..medical doctors in

The Gambia do not get proportionally the fair share of societal and

financial reward..this amounts to aprox. D5000 per month from Govt. and

about D10,000 from private practice..some can even afford to more than

occasionally offer free medical services to poorer neighbourers and

relatives...



so now more of our new and younger doctors can afford to stay in Govt.

services with or without providing private services..

on the other hand..other services like Lawyers, Engineers, Accountants are

still faced with the stiff regulations that are apt for Western countries

where conflict of interest is worth legislating against Civil Servants

having private jobs..there..they do have nearly enough of the skilled

personnel they require..here we may have 1 for every 50 we need..

so I think if the new policy for doctors is expanded for most professional

services..this country will gain rather than lose..especially in view of

the fact that all these persons will create a minimum of 1 extra person...

of course it will be illegal to give contracts to concerns one has

financial interest in..and transgressors must be punished..



I was shocked to discover that an Accountant with an ACCA with the Govt.

earns approx. D2300 per month compared with a counterpart at Shell or Elf

or the Audit firms..D10-15,000 per month..it is no surprise that almost 95%

leave after serving a year bonding resulting of course in poor Govt.

accounts and audit procedures..it is the same story in most professions..we

use Govt. to get Training and leave for greener pastures..



Govt. should try to reduce the lure by changing those rules that may be

required in the West but are disastrous for Govt. and the individuals

affected..

any comments...and to sum up..if Katim of DEKAT could innovate some more

like this FORUM..and all of us try something similar maybe we can move this

country forward..



Bye for now and Peace

pmj



After thinking a while about my "news-mails" I see that I could have

been more clear in stating that this was my personal experience,

and could contain errors.I guess a disclaimer of some sort is a good

thing to include if information is second-hand.

My apologies for that.



Torstein

Commit

The Gambia



>Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow"

>Folks,

>may I appeal to all ...

>Mr. Modou Jallow..you may have a point to make about unfounded info..and

rumours..

>Peace

>pmj





I did not mean that people should not talk about it. What I meant was =

that why should we speculate if we don't even know what happen. Yes =

everyone is saying is a bad way of the construction but can we proof it. =

The logic sense to that is do any of think that the contractors will do =

that by knowing that their life is in that building if it ever fall.



Please let us get reasons and proofs on such things before rushing to =

conclusions



Thanks always in touch.



Yus







------------------------------ ------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 17:05:46 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FAO/GIEWS Sahel Report No 3/97 (TEXT)Message-ID: < 3401F3A9.8758245@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFood and Agriculture Organisation of the United NationsSAHEL WEATHER AND CROP SITUATION1997Global Information and Early Warning System on food and agricultureUpdate as of 20 August 1997Unfavourable crop prospects in The Gambia, Mauritania and Senegalbut growing conditions satisfactory so far in other Sahelian countriesThe dry spell which started in mid-July over most parts of Senegal,The Gambia and Mauritania persisted in late July and early August overmost parts of the centre and the north of Senegal and over westernMauritania. Following dry weather during the second dekad of July,precipitation resumed in the south of Senegal during the third dekad butremained limited or absent in the centre and the north. During the firstdekad of August, rains again decreased over most part of the country,remaining generally below 15mm except in the south. They resumed inmid-August, notably in the west. Substantial rains have been registeredon 14, 16 and 18 August by the meteorological stations of the centrewhile they remained sparse or absent in the north (except in Matam areawhere a rainfall of about 35mm has been registered on 15 August). Thesatellite imagery for the second dekad of August (from 10 to 20 August)confirms that precipitation has been more intense over the western partof the country (see attached last dekads images and film of the rainyseason). In Mauritania, following mostly dry weather in mid or late July(except in the extreme south-east), some rains have been registered inearly and mid-August in the south and south-east while the weatherremained dry in the west. In The Gambia, rains resumed in late Julyafter the dry spell of mid-July but precipitation remained limited.Countrywide rainfall was reported on 20 August. The Government hasdeclared a partial crop failure during a meeting with the donorcommunity on 14 August.In the affected areas, millet and sorghum crops which had beenplanted in June/early July failed or have been severely affected by thedry spell. In all the three countries, assessment missions have beenorganized by the governments. These missions, to be completed within thenext week, will provide useful indications on current crop conditionsand possible needs for assistance to affected farmers, notably for therecession and off-season crops which are normally planted from Novemberas well as for the livestock sector which has been affected by poorpastures. Replantings of coarse grains could be undertaken following therains which resumed in mid-August in the centre and the north of Senegaland in Mauritania. However, only short cycle varieties may have a chanceto reach maturity if the rainy season continues to late October. In anycase, crop prospects are poor and below average harvests are anticipatedin Senegal, The Gambia and Mauritania.In the other parts of the Sahel, growing conditions remained morefavourable. Rains are widespread and quite abundant over all producingareas of Chad, reaching northern parts of the Sahelian zone inmid-August. Rains remained also generally widespread over the mainproducing areas of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. They were quiteabundant in late July and early August over the south and centre of Maliand in late July over Burkina Faso. In Guinea Bissau, following reducedrains in mid-July, precipitation became abundant in late July andremained widespread in August. In Cape Verde, plantings are underwayfollowing the start of the rains in late July. GIEWS is continuouslymonitoring the situation in collaborations with national services andinformation systems. The system will issue updates on the situation, asnecessary.------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 00:23:24 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: DekatMessage-ID: < 3402846C.2EB8@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi LatJor!Thanks for your input. You have raised the question of education inthe agriculture/technology equation. Before going further, I=B4d like topoint out that I believe that we should first decide our priorities andtailor our education to make whichever choice we make work. This wouldbe a more effective way of tackling our problems than the other wayround. In this connection, you have identified the first element thatneeds to be tackled in the technology issue - science education. Thereare many more issues that need to be identified. The same goes foragriculture. It is only in identifying the various factors connected toour choices, identifying problems and finding solutions to them that wecan hope to succeed.One of the points you raised was the understanding of basic scientificprinciples to be able to utilise technology effectively. While I agreewith you that it is necessity, we shold be careful not to take it out ofproportion. When we talk about technology in The Gambia, we are nottalking about (at this point) maybe building planes or other advancedforms of technology. We are talking about technology that suits ourbudget and needs and which can help us build an industrial base for thecountry. We should understand that when we talk about investing intechnology, we should also talk about investing in training to helpthose who have to work with the technology. We should however not betalking about investing in training for the rest of the country. If inthis connection we were talking about investing in the latest technologyto start a radio production plant for example, it is only those who haveto work with the technology - designers, factory workers etc., toproduce the radios who have to be trained. The consumers of the productdo not need science education to operate the radios. If we were toinvest in making computer programs, there are many Gambian computerprogrammers. If they are not enough, we can invest in training some moreor import some from our neighbours. There are many ways to counter theeducational deficiencies. I think the only bad thing we can do as anation is to concentrate on our illiteracy level and steadfastly decidethat we cannot invest in technology or industrialisation just because ofthat.Another point you raised was the time in which The Gambia should betransformed into an industrialised nation. I think it is impossible to =transform the country into an industrialised nation overnight if notonly for the educational reasons you mentioned but for the financial.What some of us are advocating is a review of the concentration of allour efforts into agriculture at the expense of industry. If an emphasisis placed on the encouragement of industrialisation and the innovativespirit of Gambians, I=B4m sure we can achieve something. I might detracthere a bit but I can=B4t help remembering some stories of innovation Iread in the Gambian press. I can remember reading about a school boy whodesigned and made a telephone out of waste from old radios etc. to linkhis room in his large compound with his mother=B4s so that his motherwould not have to walk the distance to wake him up. I can also remeberreading about a GTTI student who designed a miniature bus and donated itto GPTC. The bus was operational. There are many more stories. If we hadencouraged the telephone guy for example, invested in his training,helped him with loans to set up a factory to produce telephones, Gamtelmight be able to buy some from his company and not from Alcatel (ifGamtel are still buying from them) and we might become telephoneexporters. =This is the kind of technological investment we are talking about. Ibelieve that there are many innovators in The Gambia. The only thingthat is lacking is the commitment to direct them in a way that would bebeneficial to The Gambia. I would like to point out the fact that in allthe talk about investing in technology, I am not talking about gettingthe government to do all the financing. There are Gambians and otherswho have money to invest. If they are properly motivated, they wouldinvest.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Gabriel Ndow wrote:> => Greetings:> To add to the very stimulating subject on what needs to be> prioritized (Agric./Technology/etc), I wonder if perhaps we are> missing the all important issue of science education. I do not> know how we can utilize various technologies effectively (be it> in the growing of food crops or the acquisition of information> across cyberspace) without a good understanding of basic> scientific principles.> The debate I discern is centered around how best/quickly gambia> can be transfromed into an industrailized nation. In a nation> where illitracy is still high and worse where scientific literacy> is probably between 2-3 percent (my speculation), we may have to> reconsider what our priorities ought to be.> While technology can be looked at as the application of> scientific principles, the principles themselves ought to be> comprehended by a large part of the populace. It is only then> that we will begin to see innovative ideas and methods coming> into manifestation from the general populace.> => LatJor------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 21:21:21 +0100From: "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gov't suport for well-digging etcMessage-ID: < B0000004795@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitFolks & Habib,To comment on the above, a well trained extension staff to assist ourfarmers..this actually does exist..the State Dept. of Agriculture orpreviously Ministry of Agric. is the biggest in the nation with over 1000extension workers providing the link between Dept. of Agricultral Servicesand the National Agric. Research Institute on one hand and thefarmers..this has however failed to meet expectations..originally this wasused to employ political supporters and party loyalists who soon could notbe fired and did not have to work..mostly they were illiterate..then in the80s, pressure from USAID and other donors requiring extension workers to becertificated from the Gambia College School of Agric. resulted in massivepass through the system or Allowed to Pass of the same folks..at theexpense of Advanced Level students who could get the Ministry to employthem...(a situation that the new NARI Director General is reputed to bemoving from)..lately thesefolks i.e the extension workers are dominantly Islamic fundamentalistspreaching more religion than Agric.,they are still un-fire-able..basically I am saying..that we have been thereand done that..to no avail..my study of our and mostly subsaharan African Govt. machinery and ourrecent experience leads me to concludethat Govt. investing heavily again will not solve the problem..what we needis to review why the sytem continues to fail..I must add that selfperpetuating donor expatriates have also been part of the problem..whenasked to identify and propose solutions usually with lucrative 2 yearmulti-million dalasi contracts, they have excelled in creating employmentfor their colleaugues and pushing their proteges ..I repeat the system willcontinue to fail because mainly because of attitude..when incompentents areappointed..what can youexpect..most of you guys in the disapora know exactly why you felt you hadto leave ...to progress and prosper..when our better ones leave..the massof the rest are the those that mostly have next to no choice..we do havegood people but without a radical change in attitude and policy..there willbe no progress..we have to set limited and achievable targets..like 500underground wells per year @ a cost of say D15,000 = D7.5 million perannum...not food self -sufficiency in 5 years..heard it said it done it..noavail..grandoise schemes are eye-brow raisers..we need simple believableobjectives to ensure that our peoples dis-belief and skepticism isovercome..if I remember there was a well digging project that dug wells for the farmsof most of the directors, perm. sec.s and ex-ministers, and millions weremis-appropriated...let us keep the rest of our meagre resources inEducation and Health, and see if we can utilise private initiative, notindulge our public servants in another orgy of waste...our problem is the lack of performance and the fact there is no reward orpenalty for perfarmance or the lack thereof..we need to set targets,achieve them or failing that ..find out why and take appropriate actionfor example..take road and highway maintenance..unless there is animportant state function or something by the Head of state, rough rideonpotholes, etc.. then quick patch work and back to usual..what about aMaintenance schedule, preventive maintenace etc..and there are realprofessionals in charge..somehow..they have lost their initiative and anyzeal.over the decade or two they have been director or so...but whocares..people have stopped noticing ages ago..when I reach this point, Iwill leave too for my own sake..so much for now..got to get back to work..all comments welcomeBye and Peacepmj----------------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 01:02:21 +0200From: Ylva Kamperin < leekamp@algonet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 34020EFD.7475@algonet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableModou Jallow wrote:> => Andrea and others....,> => I suppose you alrady beat me in commenting on this clown's racial remar=ks.> Whatever he thinks he is doing, it is not funny. He can either contribu=te> to a meaningful discussion or go back and hide in whatever hole he came=> from. Such "disgraceful" remarks must not be accepted on this list.> => Who is this clown anyway????> => Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> => =3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=------This is a special message to Modou "torstein" Jallow.I maybe xenophobic but not a "sheltered clown" like you.Get off yourfinger and smell the real world.I resent your insulting remarks.I happento live in nothern europe were race counts even some don't talk ab=F3utit. I don't have anything against the bearer of the message but ask youto try and confirm it. =Why can't you debate the "xenophobic" statement that I made, than beenan immature fool that you are (calling me names). Is this man a holy manyou worship or are you awed by europeans and have to prove your love.I think you better stick to your story telling and giving footballresults. It is a shame that you bear the Jallow name.SORRY TO EVERYONE ELSE ON THE LIST INCLUDING TORSTEIN.If I crawled from a hole, then that hole is called Bakau and is in theGambia. Can't you bear to see anybody doubt a european.------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Aug 1997 19:09:14 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Education in The GambiaMessage-ID: < 3402109A.6E19693@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitIt has come to my attention that part of the New Education Plan thatbegan a few years ago includes abolishing the sitting of Ordinary andAdvanced Level G.C.E. exams as a requirement in the secondary schoolsystem.I learned that this year's "O" level exam will be the last as will nextyear's "A" levels.I was also told that in Ghana, a similar change was made with littlesuccess and that they are planning to revert to/incorperate the oldersystem.If this is true, how wise are we to continue with these plans? Giventhe fact that we still lack universities, won't this change make it moredifficult for Gambian students in general to pursue higher levels ofeducation abroad in countries like the United Kingdom, Sierra Leone,Ghana and Nigeria?If you have more detailed information, corrections or views please sharethem.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 00:46:37 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: iLatir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Education in The GambiaMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 00:49:07 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISusan Hatch has been added to the group. Welcome and pleasesend a brief introduction to the group.Sen mail to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 06:15:55 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dekat (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 02:57:14 -0700From: latjor ndow < ndukuman@avana.net To: gndow@spelman.edu Subject: Re: DekatGreetings Buharry:In your posting,you stated:>Before going further, I=B4d like to point out that I believe that we >shou=ld first decide our priorities and tailor our education to make >whichever =choice we make work. This would be a more effective way of >tackling our pr=oblems than the other way round.In my view, the process of deciding our priorities is itself ascientific process. How to determine what is a priority requires whoever is doing the determination to critically discern what the needs ofthe nation are; the resources available (human and otherwise);Quantifiable (measurable) indicators of these needs; etc...I fear that if we select out priorities first and then, and only then"tailor our (science) education" accordingly, we may become like thethree blind men who were brought before an elephant and each asked todescribe what was in front of them. One touched the tail and said it wasa rope (a priority), another touched one of the elephant's feet andclaimed it was a tree trunk (another priority)- I think you get mydrift.The issue if priorities for the gambia is a national issue and cannot beplaced in any other context. If your discussions were centered around abusiness venture in the technology field, then why discuss nationalpriorities? If on the other hand you want to discuss national prioritiesthen surely the rest of the gambian populace ought to have their say asto what they consider to be a priority - tinkering with computer memorychips or developing organic farming techniques. Providing them with theright tools to make the right choices is the object of scienceeducation.On an other matter, what if the hypothetical radio production plantcollapsed the very first year of its existence for whatever reason? Willthe workers be able to adapt their newly learnt skills elsewhere?=20Concerning the innovative spirit. Let me say that no single group have amonopoly of it. But the likelihood of a greater number of innovators inany given group rises accordingly with the group's level of literacy andfamiliarity with scientific principles and practices.Lest there is any confusion, I am also an advocate like you and othersfor technological investments in the gambia. I just do not see howscience literacy (as well as general ed.) is not given the highestpriority, if we wish to see new industries take root and succeed.LatJor-------------------GASTECH, INC. (Gambian Science and Technology Corp.)3700 Buford Hwy, #58Atlanta, GA 30329E-mail: gndow@spelman.edu LatJor> The debate I discern is centered around how best/quickly gambia> can be transfromed into an industrailized nation.------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 06:16:34 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: science/language (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 05:37:56 -0700From: latjor ndow < ndukuman@avana.net To: gndow@spelman.edu Subject: science/languageGreetings:Laura, you seem to discern (and rightly so) that there is a definiterelationship between language and science. I shall elaborate on thismatter in the body of this posting.>From Laura...>Teaching, learning, and applying science entails a completely>different school of thought than doing the same for literature and>history.I am not so sure of this. Perhaps the reason why a larger proportion ofstudents do better in literature as opposed to science is because thepedagogy of the former focuses on cenceptual thinking from the veryonset of a child's education. So much so that by the time the child goesto college he/she comes equipped with the necessary tools to do well inthis field. On the other hand, early science education focuses more oncontent and less on concepts and the processes of scientific inquiry.This is not only true in gambia but in the U.S. as well. I am oftenamazed at the responses I get when I ask students to describe theirobservations during a physics lab exercise. The ability to observe andaccurately describe physical phenomena is a problem among students inthese two seemingly disparate nations. While the U.S. can afford (atleast in the short term) to register low scores in science education wecannot. After all the U.S. can always import science whizzes from abroadto keep them ahead in scientific innovations and technological advances.It has the resources to do so (E.g. recall Einstein and the rest of theManhattan Project folks from the Heildelberg Univ; and the rest of uswho so eagerly want to join - smile...). It also has a far more largerpopulation to pool from than our 1 million or so. Since we use themethods and models of the West (their textbooks and gadgets) to teachscience in the gambia, I think studying their own problems in this areawould be instructive.Laura...>Can science be taught in wollof? Are there words>for scientific concepts?>From Bassss...>We don't have to have a Wollof word for OXYGEN before we can teach it >to our children.All we need to do is to take it exactly as it is in >English(and its not even an English word) and define it for them and >explain its functions in Wollof.While I agree with you that we can do this, the truth of the matter isthat we DO have words along WITH their conceptual meanings in Wolof,Mandinka, etc... to teach science effectively. Here are a few from thethousands of words available (in this case Wolof): (Note: Because someof the characters are not supported by this mailtool, I have resorted tojust using the regular alphabetic script.)MATHEMATICAL CONCEPTSPoint, line, plane = tombe, redda, maasaleSurface, volume = yaatu-yaatu, ombakAngle = Puhtel, Kon (n as in onion)Adjacent angle = puhtel boka wetTriangle = Netti konSide = wetSummit = PujDiameter = Buum digaCartesian Coordinates = Hameekaay i DecartesOrigin = CosaanNewton's Approximation Method = Wor ndombo u NewtonCONCEPTS IN PHYSICS AND CHEMISTRYUnits = natu(waay)Speed = gawkeselAcceleration = hiirelForce = DooleWork = LigeyPower = Katanhef; ngoraIsothermal surface = yatuwaay em taangaayThermal resistance = Degerlu tangaayGas = giil; ngelawViscosity of gases = ratahaayub ngelaw yiNeutron = yennuwul siProton = fep saalalPhoton = fep leerQuantum energy = katan fernientu katan!-----------Habib...>BUT the big question is do we have resources to do that . I think the >answer is no not nowPerhaps we should begin by identifying what resources we are so lackingof that this cannot be done now.Personally, my understanding of scientific concepts was greatly deepenedwhen several years ago I began to teach myself wolof at a more deeperand formal level. Suddenly, the mystification surrounding science beganto evaporate. It made me bolder. More daring to venture in directionsthat I may otherwise not have ventured in.Science after all is in the business of knowing. Seeking to answer themany questions humanity poses from our daily living experiences. Thestandard definition (taken from the Greek by way of the Latin) ofscience is "to know"; to know what principles, physical laws governvarious phenomena. I however prefer to define science as 'Ham-ham'(orXam-xam) (Wolof) = "to know-to know". I find this doubling of the word'Ham' (to know) very interesting. It is not enough to just know, whichis the accumulation of information (from external sources I might add),but to know that you know. Or to know how and why you know. The processof reaching this summit requires a multifaceted approach to One finds anallusion to this in our great repository of scientific information andteachings - the proverbs!(I would be glad to discuss this later)Su ham don jiitu recu du am = Had know be leading their would be noregretsHam sa bopa mo gen ku la ko wax = To know for yourself is better thanbeing toldAm a gen, Mun a gen, Ham a gen = Better to have, better to be patient,better to knowThis is wisdom. This is science.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 12:39:35 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: DekatMessage-ID: < 340330F7.1BCD@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi LatJor!Thanks for your input. You have raised the question ofeducation in the agriculture/technology equation. Before going further,I=B4d like to point out that I believe that we should first decide ourpriorities and tailor our education to make whichever choice we makework. This would be a more effective way of tackling our problems thanthe other way round. In this connection, you have identified the firstelement that needs to be tackled in the technology issue - scienceeducation. There are many more issues that need to be identified. Thesame goes for agriculture. It is only in identifying the various factorsconnected to our choices, identifying problems and finding solutions tothem that we can hope to succeed.One of the points you raised was the understanding of basicscientific principles to be able to utilise technology effectively.While I agree with you that it is necessity, we shold be careful not totake it out of proportion. When we talk about technology in The Gambia,we are not talking about (at this point) maybe building planes or otheradvancedforms of technology. We are talking about technology that suits ourbudget and needs and which can help us build an industrial base for thecountry. We should understand that when we talk about investing intechnology, we should also talk about investing in training to helpthose who have to work with the technology. We should however not betalking about investing in training for the rest of the country. If inthis connection we were talking about investing in the latest technologyto start a radio production plant for example, it is only those who haveto work with the technology - designers, factory workers etc., toproduce the radios who have to be trained. The consumers of the productdo not need science education to operate the radios. If we were toinvest in making computer programs, there are many Gambian computerprogrammers. If they are not enough, we can invest in training some moreor import some from our neighbours. There are many ways to counter theeducational deficiencies. I think the only bad thing we can do as anation is to concentrate on our illiteracy level and steadfastly decidethat we cannot invest in technology or industrialisation just because ofthat.Another point you raised was the time in which The Gambia shouldbe transformed into an industrialised nation. I think it is impossibleto =transform the country into an industrialised nation overnight if notonly for the educational reasons you mentioned but for the financial.What some of us are advocating is a review of the concentration of allour efforts into agriculture at the expense of industry. If an emphasisis placed on the encouragement of industrialisation and the innovativespirit of Gambians, I=B4m sure we can achieve something. I might detracthere a bit but I can=B4t help remembering some stories of innovation Iread in the Gambian press. I can remember reading about a school boy whodesigned and made a telephone out of waste from old radios etc. to linkhis room in his large compound with his mother=B4s so that his motherwould not have to walk the distance to wake him up. I can also remeberreading about a GTTI student who designed a miniature bus and donated itto GPTC. The bus was operational. There are many more stories. If we hadencouraged the telephone guy for example, invested in his training,helped him with loans to set up a factory to produce telephones, Gamtelmight be able to buy some from his company and not from Alcatel (ifGamtel are still buying from them) and we might become telephoneexporters. =This is the kind of technological investment we are talkingabout. I believe that there are many innovators in The Gambia. The onlything that is lacking is the commitment to direct them in a way thatwould be beneficial to The Gambia. I would like to point out the factthat in all the talk about investing in technology, I am not talkingabout getting the government to do all the financing. There are Gambiansand others who have money to invest. If they are properly motivated,they would invest.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Gabriel Ndow wrote:> => Greetings:> To add to the very stimulating subject on what needs to be> prioritized (Agric./Technology/etc), I wonder if perhaps we are> missing the all important issue of science education. I do not> know how we can utilize various technologies effectively (be it> in the growing of food crops or the acquisition of information> across cyberspace) without a good understanding of basic> scientific principles.> The debate I discern is centered around how best/quickly gambia> can be transfromed into an industrailized nation. In a nation> where illitracy is still high and worse where scientific literacy> is probably between 2-3 percent (my speculation), we may have to> reconsider what our priorities ought to be.> While technology can be looked at as the application of> scientific principles, the principles themselves ought to be> comprehended by a large part of the populace. It is only then> that we will begin to see innovative ideas and methods coming> into manifestation from the general populace.> => LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 08:08:35 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: ASJanneh@aol.com Subject: ECOWAS, US, S/LeoneMessage-ID: < 970826080835_-999770718@emout18.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.6576.emout18.mail.aol.com.872597314"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.6576.emout18.mail.aol.com.872597314Content-ID: < 0_6576_872597315@emout18.mail.aol.com.2429 Content-type: text/plainGambia-l:Attached is a story on a crucial ECOWAS meeting on the political stalemate inSierra Leone. I did an interview with VOA's English Service to Africa lastnight on the situation. The new dimension seems to be a more assertive roleby the US to re-establish the civilian regime of Tejan Kabbah.What are your views on reversing the coup in Sierra Leone? Nigeria, Guineaand The Gambia appear to be in the forefront of those countries that supportthe use of force to dislodge Koroma's military junta. Leaders of all threecountries (and six more West African countries) came to power by forcethemselves.What role, if any, should the U.S. play in efforts to resolve the crisis inSierra Leone?Comments on other aspects of the matter welcome.Salaam!Amadou Scattred Janneh(now with African & African-American Studies, The University of Tennessee)--PART.BOUNDARY.0.6576.emout18.mail.aol.com.872597314Content-ID: < 0_6576_872597315@emout18.mail.aol.com.2430 Content-type: text/plain;name="LEONE"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBy Matthew Tostevin ==0DLAGOS, Aug 22 (Reuter) - With dialogue having so far failed to reverse a =coup in Sierra Leone, diplomats say it is decision time for the nations o=f West Africa. ==0DNigerian military strongman General Sani Abacha, hosting the Economic Com=munity of West African States (ECOWAS) summit from August 27-29, is keen =to make the threat of military action to overturn the coup look serious, =but most of his counterparts are more cautious. ==0D``The choice is a difficult one, and it is this summit which will have to=make it, to risk approving the military option or appear to be giving in=,'' said one West African diplomat close to the summit. ==0D``Even if they only choose a stricter enforcement of sanctions, it would =give the junta more time to breathe and let them believe they are getting=away with it.'' ==0DSensing the possibility of military action, coup leader Johnny Paul Korom=a and his rebel allies, who this week imposed a curfew in Freetown, are o=n edge. ==0DThe United Nations and the Organisation of African Unity have condemned t=he coup, and even postal services have been cut. ==0DBut after a three-month taste of power, Koroma's men give every sign of p=reparing for a fight rather than to give power back to elected civilian P=resident Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, who was ousted on May 25 after barely a year=in power. ==0D``The ECOWAS leaders are aware that time is not on their side so after th=e summit's decision, coercion will definitely come to force to flush out =Koromah and his junta since all dialogue has failed,'' said Nigerian Plan=ning Minister Ayo Ogunlade, also in charge of ECOWAS affairs. ==0DNigerian forces are already stationed in Sierra Leone under a defence pac=t and have skirmished with Koroma loyalists around the international airp=ort, which is held by the West Africans. ==0D``We will see how Koromah's military force can withstand the military for=ces of 16 West African countries,'' Ogunlade said. ==0DNot including Sierra Leone, nine of the other 15 ECOWAS heads of state fi=rst came to power through force of arms themselves. ==0DLeaving aside any feelings they may have for a fellow soldier, some of th=e world's poorest countries are reluctant to get into another military ad=venture after seven years imposing peace in Liberia with the Nigerian-led=ECOMOG force. ==0DDiplomats say that apart from Nigeria, which won rare plaudits for broker=ing a deal on Liberia at last year's ECOWAS summit, only Guinea and tiny =Gambia are fully on board for a battle. Ghana in particular is opposed. ==0DFears the military option could prove expensive and embarrassing were fur=ther heightened by Nigeria's failed effort to shell the junta out of Free=town from the sea on June 2. ==0DMeanwhile, local anti-junta militias have yet to prove they could topple =Koroma and his rebel allies, who accused Kabbah of cheating on a peace de=al to end five years of war and rallied to the coup in their thousands. ==0DA blockade of Freetown has proved effective only in the air, while commer=cial ships have been able to bring supplies to the junta and the land bor=ders are porous. ==0DThreats of new, unspecified ECOWAS sanctions are yet to materialise. ==0D``If it is not possible to impose sanctions properly then what hope is th=ere for military action?'' asked one West African diplomat. ``Maybe we sh=ould not be so afraid of trying more dialogue however it looks outside.''==0D02:27 08-22-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.6576.emout18.mail.aol.com.872597314--------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 08:19:54 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: US / S. LeoneMessage-ID: < 970826081953_608443174@emout17.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.13284.emout17.mail.aol.com.872597992"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.13284.emout17.mail.aol.com.872597992Content-ID: < 0_13284_872597993@emout17.mail.aol.com.2405 Content-type: text/plainfromAmadou--PART.BOUNDARY.0.13284.emout17.mail.aol.com.872597992Content-ID: < 0_13284_872597993@emout17.mail.aol.com.2406 Content-type: text/plain;name="USA12"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableWASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuter) - The United States has sent an envoy to try =to persuade West African states to use peaceful means in their bid to ove=rturn a military coup in Sierra Leone, the State Department said on Monda=y. ==0DIt said ambassador to Sierra Leone John Hirsch, who returned to Washingto=n when his embassy was evacuated during the May coup, had been dispatched=to the region for talks with the Economic Community of West African Stat=es (ECOWAS). ==0DECOWAS holds its annual meeting in the Nigerian capital Abuja this week, =with Sierra Leone expected to top the agenda. ==0DSierra Leone's neighbors have opted for dialogue and economic sanctions t=o try to reinstate its ousted president, but have not ruled out the use o=f force. ==0D``We fully support ECOWAS' efforts to restore President Ahmad Tejan Kabba=h through mediation and the use of sanctions,'' State Department spokesma=n James Rubin said. ==0D``We support early and vigorous negotiations. If negotiations do not succ=eed, we are deeply concerned that force may be used instead,'' Rubin said=in a statement. ==0DU.S. officials said Hirsch would not participate in the ECOWAS meeting, t=o which the United States had not been invited. REUTER ==0D16:09 08-25-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.13284.emout17.mail.aol.com.872597992--------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 15:33:07 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dekat (fwd)Message-ID: < 340359A3.231B@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi again LatJor!Your points are well noted. However, I don=B4t think they differ to agreat extent from the points in my previous post. Among other things youstated:How to determine what is a priority requires whoever is doing the determination to critically discern what the needs ofthe nation are; the resources available (human and otherwise);Quantifiable (measurable) indicators of these needs; etc...I have stated in my previous post that "there are many more issues thatneed to be identified....It is only in identifying the various factorsconnected to our choices, identifying problems and finding solutions tothem that we can hope to succeed". With this in mind, the needs of thenation, the resources available, quantifiable indicators of those needsplus a host of other considerations would have to be borne in mindbefore any decisions are made. This would include taking into accountthe possibility of failures of some ventures (the hypothetical radioproduction plant?) and finding solutions not only to the problem of howto adapt the skills of the workers but also how to avoid such failures.My justification for believing that the priorities of the nation shouldbe set and our education tailored to meet those needs rather than havingan educational system which does not even recognise our priorities is tomake effective use of our limited resources. If we take geographylessons in The Gambia for example, we are taught loads about glaciersamong other things. How many of us would ever come into contact with aglacier let alone have to deal with the problem of glaciers? A closer tohome issue could be mud which all of us have to deal with. By choosingour priorities first and then tailoring our education to meet thoseneeds, I believe that our limited resources could be put to better use.At the moment, this is my belief. I might be wrong. I do not claim tohave the panacea to Gambia=B4s problems because like everyone else, I amhuman and gullible. If you can convince me to change my position, Iwould be more than willing to. The reason I joined this forum is to testmy beliefs and learn.You also wrote:The issue if priorities for the gambia is a national issue and cannot beplaced in any other context. If your discussions were centered around abusiness venture in the technology field, then why discuss nationalpriorities? If on the other hand you want to discuss national prioritiesthen surely the rest of the gambian populace ought to have their say asto what they consider to be a priority - tinkering with computer memorychips or developing organic farming techniques.I believe that the issue of private investment be it in the technologyfield or any other is both a private and national issue. It is a privateissue because private individuals and businesses have to make decisionsabout it. It is a national issue because the government has to makepolicies and decisions which affect the ability of individuals andbusinesses to invest. This in turn will affect the lives of allGambians. I therefore believe that the issue of investment is also anational issue.On the issue of prioritisation, I believe like you that it is anational issue which must be determined by ALL Gambians either forthemselves or through their representatives. I believe in democracy likeyou do (judging from your concern for the wishes of the Gambian people).It is in this context that I am giving my view as to what should beprioritised. There are many people who do not hold this view even onthis list (judging from the support agriculture has received frommembers, the concerns raised about Gambia=B4s ability to effectivelyprioritise technology etc.) let alone Gambia. I respect and accept theirviews and if I can be convinced that I am wrong, I=B4ll gladly accept myshortcomings. Gambia-l only provides a forum to express our views. We donot have any authority at this point to implement our views because weare neither the Gambia Government nor the parliament of the country. Theviews we express here might in fact be seen as rubbish by those whopresently have the authority. The important thing at this moment is thatwe are able to discuss our views and get feedback on them so that by thetime some of us are in authority to implement our views, we would havealready tried them out theoretically and gotten the necessary feedback.This the forum Gambia-l provides for those who have access to computers.For the rest of the Gambian population, if the issue should ever comeup, it would be the responsibility of whichever government is in powerto seek their views. In short, I agree with you that the Gambian peopleought to have their say.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Gabriel Ndow wrote:> => ---------- Forwarded message ----------> Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 02:57:14 -0700> From: latjor ndow < ndukuman@avana.net > To: gndow@spelman.edu > Subject: Re: Dekat> => Greetings Buharry:> In your posting,you stated:> >Before going further, I=B4d like to point out that I believe that we >=should first decide our priorities and tailor our education to make >whic=hever choice we make work. This would be a more effective way of >tacklin=g our problems than the other way round.> => In my view, the process of deciding our priorities is itself a> scientific process. How to determine what is a priority requires who> ever is doing the determination to critically discern what the needs of=> the nation are; the resources available (human and otherwise);> Quantifiable (measurable) indicators of these needs; etc...> I fear that if we select out priorities first and then, and only then> "tailor our (science) education" accordingly, we may become like the> three blind men who were brought before an elephant and each asked to> describe what was in front of them. One touched the tail and said it wa=> a rope (a priority), another touched one of the elephant's feet and> claimed it was a tree trunk (another priority)- I think you get my> drift.> The issue if priorities for the gambia is a national issue and cannot b=> placed in any other context. If your discussions were centered around a=> business venture in the technology field, then why discuss national> priorities? If on the other hand you want to discuss national prioritie=> then surely the rest of the gambian populace ought to have their say as=> to what they consider to be a priority - tinkering with computer memory=> chips or developing organic farming techniques. Providing them with the=> right tools to make the right choices is the object of science> education.> => On an other matter, what if the hypothetical radio production plant> collapsed the very first year of its existence for whatever reason? Wil=> the workers be able to adapt their newly learnt skills elsewhere?> => Concerning the innovative spirit. Let me say that no single group have => monopoly of it. But the likelihood of a greater number of innovators in=> any given group rises accordingly with the group's level of literacy an=> familiarity with scientific principles and practices.> => Lest there is any confusion, I am also an advocate like you and others> for technological investments in the gambia. I just do not see how> science literacy (as well as general ed.) is not given the highest> priority, if we wish to see new industries take root and succeed.> => LatJor> => -------------------> GASTECH, INC. (Gambian Science and Technology Corp.)> 3700 Buford Hwy, #58> Atlanta, GA 30329> E-mail: gndow@spelman.edu > LatJor> => > The debate I discern is centered around how best/quickly gambia> > can be transfromed into an industrailized nation.------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 16:33:04 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gndow@spelman.edu Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dekat (fwd)Message-ID: < 340367B0.5012@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi again LatJor!Your points are well noted. However, I don=B4t think they=differ to a great extent from the points in my previous post. Amongother things youstated:How to determine what is a priority requires whoever is doing the determination to critically discern what the needs ofthe nation are; the resources available (human and otherwise);Quantifiable (measurable) indicators of these needs; etc...I have stated in my previous post that "there are many more issues thatneed to be identified....It is only in identifying the various factorsconnected to our choices, identifying problems and finding solutions tothem that we can hope to succeed". With this in mind, the needs of thenation, the resources available, quantifiable indicators of those needsplus a host of other considerations would have to be borne in mindbefore any decisions are made. This would include taking into accountthe possibility of failures of some ventures (the hypothetical radioproduction plant?) and finding solutions not only to the problem of howto adapt the skills of the workers but also how to avoid such failures.My justification for believing that the priorities of the nationshould be set and our education tailored to meet those needs rather thanhaving an educational system which does not even recognise ourpriorities is to make effective use of our limited resources. If we takegeographylessons in The Gambia for example, we are taught loads about glaciersamong other things. How many of us would ever come into contact with aglacier let alone have to deal with the problem of glaciers? A closer tohome issue could be mud which all of us have to deal with. By choosingour priorities first and then tailoring our education to meet thoseneeds, I believe that our limited resources could be put to better use.At the moment, this is my belief. I might be wrong. I do not claim tohave the panacea to Gambia=B4s problems because like everyone else, I amhuman and gullible. If you can convince me to change my position, Iwould be more than willing to. The reason I joined this forum is to testmy beliefs and learn.You also wrote:The issue if priorities for the gambia is a national issue and cannot beplaced in any other context. If your discussions were centered around abusiness venture in the technology field, then why discuss nationalpriorities? If on the other hand you want to discuss national prioritiesthen surely the rest of the gambian populace ought to have their say asto what they consider to be a priority - tinkering with computer memorychips or developing organic farming techniques.I believe that the issue of private investment be it in thetechnology field or any other is both a private and national issue. Itis a private issue because private individuals and businesses have tomake decisions about it. It is a national issue because the governmenthas to make policies and decisions which affect the ability ofindividuals andbusinesses to invest. This in turn will affect the lives of allGambians. I therefore believe that the issue of investment is also anational issue.On the issue of prioritisation, I believe like you that it is anational issue which must be determined by ALL Gambians either forthemselves or through their representatives. I believe in democracy likeyou do (judging from your concern for the wishes of the Gambian people).It is in this context that I am giving my view as to what should beprioritised. There are many people who do not hold this view even onthis list (judging from the support agriculture has received frommembers, the concerns raised about Gambia=B4s ability to effectivelyprioritise technology etc.) let alone Gambia. I respect and accept theirviews and if I can be convinced that I am wrong, I=B4ll gladly accept myshortcomings. Gambia-l only provides a forum to express our views. We donot have any authority at this point to implement our views because weare neither the Gambia Government nor the parliament of the country. Theviews we express here might in fact be seen as rubbish by those whopresently have the authority. The important thing at this moment is thatwe are able to discuss our views and get feedback on them so that by thetime some of us are in authority to implement our views, we would havealready tried them out theoretically and gotten the necessary feedback.This the forum Gambia-l provides for those who have access to computers.For the rest of the Gambian population, if the issue should ever comeup, it would be the responsibility of whichever government is in powerto seek their views. In short, I agree with you that the Gambian peopleought to have their say.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Gabriel Ndow wrote:> => ---------- Forwarded message ----------> Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 02:57:14 -0700> From: latjor ndow < ndukuman@avana.net > To: gndow@spelman.edu > Subject: Re: Dekat> => Greetings Buharry:> In your posting,you stated:> >Before going further, I=B4d like to point out that I believe that we >=should first decide our priorities and tailor our education to make >whic=hever choice we make work. This would be a more effective way of >tacklin=g our problems than the other way round.> => In my view, the process of deciding our priorities is itself a> scientific process. How to determine what is a priority requires who> ever is doing the determination to critically discern what the needs of=> the nation are; the resources available (human and otherwise);> Quantifiable (measurable) indicators of these needs; etc...> I fear that if we select out priorities first and then, and only then> "tailor our (science) education" accordingly, we may become like the> three blind men who were brought before an elephant and each asked to> describe what was in front of them. One touched the tail and said it wa=> a rope (a priority), another touched one of the elephant's feet and> claimed it was a tree trunk (another priority)- I think you get my> drift.> The issue if priorities for the gambia is a national issue and cannot b=> placed in any other context. If your discussions were centered around a=> business venture in the technology field, then why discuss national> priorities? If on the other hand you want to discuss national prioritie=> then surely the rest of the gambian populace ought to have their say as=> to what they consider to be a priority - tinkering with computer memory=> chips or developing organic farming techniques. Providing them with the=> right tools to make the right choices is the object of science> education.> => On an other matter, what if the hypothetical radio production plant> collapsed the very first year of its existence for whatever reason? Wil=> the workers be able to adapt their newly learnt skills elsewhere?> => Concerning the innovative spirit. Let me say that no single group have => monopoly of it. But the likelihood of a greater number of innovators in=> any given group rises accordingly with the group's level of literacy an=> familiarity with scientific principles and practices.> => Lest there is any confusion, I am also an advocate like you and others> for technological investments in the gambia. I just do not see how> science literacy (as well as general ed.) is not given the highest> priority, if we wish to see new industries take root and succeed.> => LatJor> => -------------------> GASTECH, INC. (Gambian Science and Technology Corp.)> 3700 Buford Hwy, #58> Atlanta, GA 30329> E-mail: gndow@spelman.edu > LatJor> => > The debate I discern is centered around how best/quickly gambia> > can be transfromed into an industrailized nation.------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 15:01:45 +0000 (GMT)From: Tijan Sallah < tsallah@worldbank.org To: " gambia-l@u.washington.edu " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: US / S. LeoneMessage-ID: <"B1996ZWZNFWBP6*/R=WBWASH/R=A1/U=TIJAN SALLAH/"@MHS>MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIDear Gambia-L Owner/Manager:I would appreciate it if you could kindly remove my name fromyour distribution list. I have enjoyed the informative debatesin the early days of Gambia-L, especially immediately after thecoup, and I have often enjoyed the news pieces, but I have foundthat the volume of e-mail coming in daily is just too much for meto cope with. I will catch up on the occasional newsworthypieces from my friend and compatriot, Prof. Sulayman Nyang. Iappreciate the gesture that active Gambians like Latjor Ndow havemade in getting me involved in this worthy forum. However,because I am too pressed for time, I am unable to cope. Just foryour information, for any one interested in getting in touch, Ican always be reached at my private e-mail address. I wish youevery success with the Gambia-L forum.Best wishes to you all,Dr. Tijan M. Sallah------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 11:43:41 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: EARTHWATCH GRANTS FOR FIELD RESEARCH IN AFRICA (fwd)Message-ID: < 199708261543.LAA15714@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textForwarded message:> From owner-miombo-l@virginia.edu Tue Aug 26 10:17:45 1997> From: "Paul V. Desanker" < pvd4m@faraday.clas.virginia.edu > Message-Id: < 199708261415.KAA335532@faraday.clas.Virginia.EDU > Subject: EARTHWATCH GRANTS FOR FIELD RESEARCH IN AFRICA (fwd)> To: miombo-l@virginia.edu > Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 10:15:44 -0400 (EDT)> X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL25]> MIME-Version: 1.0> Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> > >call for proposals> > > http://www.earthwatch.org/cfr/cfr.html > > >^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> > >This underscored portion above is our the front page for Earthwatch and> > >includes a catalog of all current expeditions, plus educational program> > >information.> > >> > >Projects we support currently in Africa include:> > >* Dr. M.R. Cheek - Botanical Inventory of Lower Altitude Rain Forests,> > >Mount Cameroon.> > >* P. Jansyn - Community Health in Cameroon.> > >* Dr. D.M. Harper - Inside Lake Naivasha and Hell_s Gate National Park,> > >Kenya.> > >* Dr. G. Lovei - Migratory birds in Kenya and Europe> > >* Dr. Josephine Andrews - The Black Lemur Forest Project, Madagascar.> > >* Dr. Patricia Wright - Behavior and Ecology of Rainforest Lemurs in> > >Ranomafana National Park, Madagascar.> > >* Laurie Marker-Kraus - Cheetah Survival on the Namibian Livestock> > >Farmlands.> > >* Dr. J. Scott Turner - Ventilation in Colonies of Southern African> > >Macrotermites, Namibia.> > >* David Balfour - Large Herbivore Census in Hluhluwe-Umfolozi Park, South> > >Africa.> > >* Dr. Peter B. Best - Survey of the Genetic Variation of the Right Whale> > >Population off the Coast of South Africa.> > >* Alison J. Leslie - The Role of the Nile Crocodile (Crocodylus niloticus)> > >in the Lake St. Lucia Ecosystem in Natal, South Africa.> > >* African Forest Birds: Impact of Forest Fragmentation upon bird> > >populations.> > >* Wm. Newmark - Bird Populations in the Usambara Mountains, Tanzania.> > >* Dr. Sky Alibhai - Rhinowatch: Black Rhino Monitoring and Conservation in> > >Zimbabwe.> > >* Joseph Paine Dudley - Elephant Ecology: Community Ecology of the African> > >Savanna Elephant, Zimbabwe.> > >* Dr. Prisca N. Nemapare - Maternal Nutrition and Health in Masvingo> > >Province of Zimbabwe: A Preventive Nutrition Program.> > >* Dr. Mary Glenn - Mona Monkeys (guenons) in Sao Tome & Principe> > >> > >Here is a generic call for proposals. More specific ones are found on the> > >CFR web pages.> > >--------------------------------> > >GRANTS FOR FIELD RESEARCH IN AFRICA Earthwatch is Expanding its Africa> > >Program> > >> > >The Center for Field Research is currently accepting proposals for> > >post-doctoral and doctoral-level field research in selected countries in> > >Africa for the summer 1998 field season and beyond. Research must employ> > >20 or more volunteers per year as field data collectors.> > >> > >The Center for Field Research (CFR) is a private, nonprofit organization> > >established in 1973 to promote significant scholarship and to improve> > >communication between scholars and the public. The Center receives, reviews> > >and recommends projects for support by> > >Earthwatch, the funding organization.> > >> > >Earthwatch is an international coalition of citizens and scientists working> > >to sustain the world's environment, monitor global change, conserve> > >endangered habitats and species, explore the vast heritage of our peoples,> > >and foster world health and international cooperation. The mission of> > >Earthwatch is to improve human understanding of the planet, the diversity> > >of its inhabitants, and the processes that affect the> > >quality of life on earth. To date, Earthwatch has sponsored 1,920 projects> > >in 118 countries with over $31 million in funds. Over 40,000 volunteers> > >have contributed their time, funds and skills to environmental enterprise> > >and problem-solving.> > >> > >CFR will consider proposals for field research in any discipline that can> > >gainfully employ nonspecialists in the implementation of a carefully> > >constructed pure or applied research project. The volunteers, who are> > >recruited and screened to meet scientists' needs, are highly educated> > >citizens dedicated to improving environmental understanding.> > >> > >The Center encourage proposals that are interdisciplinary and/or> > >transnational. Professionals from any nationality, for work in any> > >geographic region, are eligible to apply.> > >> > >Specific requests for proposals are available on the following topics:> > >> > >Animal Behavior Research, Anthropology, Archaeology, Atmospheric Chemistry> > >and Global Change, Biological Sciences, Conservation Biology, Coral Reef> > >Research and Conservation, Ecological Economics, Ecology, Folklore and Oral> > >History, Forest Science, Geology, Geography, Biogeochemistry, Hydrology,> > >Global Change Research, Indigenous> > >Knowledge, International Health and Nutrition, Marine Biology, Ecology and> > >Ichthyology, Marine Mammalogy, Marine Sactuaries and National Estuarine> > >Research Reserves, Oceanography, Ornithology, Primatology, Public Lands> > >Management, Quaternary Studies, Remote Sensing and Environmental Monitoring> > >for Sustainable Development, Renewable and> > >Alternative Energy, Sustainable Development, Sustainable Agriculture,> > >Textiles, Vernacular Architecture, and Wildlife Management.> > >> > >Grants range from $6,000-$120,000 annually, averaging $20,000. A typical> > >project would employ 4 to 8 volunteers each on 3 to 5 sequential teams.> > >Teams normally spend 10 to 25 days in the field. Shorter and longer teams> > >are encouraged where appropriate, as are larger teams.> > >> > >Preliminary proposals should be submitted 12-14 months in advance of> > >anticipated field dates. Full proposals are invited upon review of> > >preliminary materials and will be peer reviewed. Proposals are accepted and> > >reviewed year-round. Applicants for the summer of 1998 field season should> > >call or email immediately to meet our processing deadlines.> > >> > >Please use the CFR preliminary proposal application form when applying.> > >Copies of the form are available from the the CFR web site at:> > > http://www.earthwatch.org/cfr/CFRprlmnryp.html or by email. (see below)> > >> > >African countries of current interest are: Botswana, Cameroon, Eritrea,> > >Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Lesotho, Kenya, Madagascar, Morocco,> > >Namibia, Seychelles, Republic of South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Uganda,> > >Zimbabwe, and Zambia.> > >-----------------------------------------------------> > >Here is the preliminary proposal form needed to apply to the Center for> > >Field Research to be considered for Earthwatch field grant and volunteer> > >support.> > >---------------------------------------> > >PRELIMINARY PROPOSAL APPLICATION FORM - You may clip, print, and fax this> > >form, or email it to us> > >---------------------------------------> > >THE CENTER FOR FIELD RESEARCH (AN AFFILIATE OF EARTHWATCH)> > >680 Mount Auburn Street Box 9104 Watertown, Massachusetts 02272 USA> > >Phone: 617 926 8200 FAX: 617 926 8532 Telex: 510 600 6452> > >TCN ID: TCN1294> > >Internet: cfr@earthwatch.org > > >WWW: http://www.earthwatch.org/cfr/cfr.html > > >> > >PRELIMINARY PROPOSAL> > >Please use this form or electronic equivalent. Attach additional sheets as> > >necessary.> > >> > >PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR(S):> > >> > >POSITION(S)/INSTITUTIONAL AFFILIATION(S):> > >> > >ADDRESS:> > >> > >OFFICE PHONE: FAX:> > >> > >HOME PHONE: E-MAIL:> > >> > >PROJECT TITLE:> > >> > >DISCIPLINE(S):> > >> > >FIELD DATES: RESEARCH SITE:> > >> > >RESEARCH OBJECTIVES:> > >Describe project goals and include background and progress to date, both by> > >others and by yourself.> > >> > >METHODS AND TECHNIQUES:> > >Briefly describe your research design.> > >> > >SIGNIFICANCE OF RESEARCH:> > >Please indicate the professional and popular significance of the research,> > >its educational applications, and policy implications.> > >> > >NEED FOR VOLUNTEER FIELD ASSISTANTS:> > >All investigations must include tasks for non-specialist field assistants> > >recruited from Earthwatch's global membership. What tasks and> > >responsibilities will be required of the Earthwatch volunteers in the> > >field? A typical project consists of several 1-3 week teams.> > >> > >Please estimate the minimum and maximum number of volunteers per team,> > >length and dates of teams.> > >> > >STAFF COMPOSITION:> > >Include name, age, highest degree or other credential, institutional> > >affiliation, research specialties, and responsibilities in the field for> > >PI(s) and professional staff.> > >> > >BUDGET SUMMARY:> > >Please indicate anticipated field expenses (food, accommodations,> > >transportation in the field, equipment) in support of volunteer field> > >assistants, host country students, and staff (Earthwatch volunteers cover> > >their own costs of transportation to the field site). Earthwatch does not> > >provide PI salaries or institutional overhead.> > >> > >Signature: _____________________________________________ Date:> > >_______________> > >Name (please print): __________________________________________> > >> > >How did you first learn about CFR/Earthwatch?:> > >____________________________________________> > >David J. Lowe> > >Program Director for Life Sciences> > >The Center for Field Research,> > >an affiliate of EARTHWATCH> > >680 Mt. Auburn St. Box 9104> > >Watertown, MA 02272 USA> > >Tel. 617-926-8200 x127 Fax 617-926-8532> > >E-mail: dlowe@earthwatch.org > > >World Wide Web: http://www.earthwatch.org/cfr/cfr.html > > >______________________________________________> > >> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 12:28:25 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 970826122635_-1268768265@emout20.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=unknown-8bitContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitIn a message dated 97-08-25 19:55:53 EDT, Lee wrote:>This is a special message to Modou "torstein" Jallow.>I maybe xenophobic but not a "sheltered clown" like you.Get off your>finger and smell the real world.I resent your insulting remarks.I happen>to live in nothern europe were race counts even some don't talk abóut>it. I don't have anything against the bearer of the message but ask you>to try and confirm it.>Why can't you debate the "xenophobic" statement that I made, than been>an immature fool that you are (calling me names). Is this man a holy man>you worship or are you awed by europeans and have to prove your love.>I think you better stick to your story telling and giving football>results. It is a shame that you bear the Jallow name.>SORRY TO EVERYONE ELSE ON THE LIST INCLUDING TORSTEIN.>If I crawled from a hole, then that hole is called Bakau and is in the>Gambia. Can't you bear to see anybody doubt a european.Lee!Your comments to Mr. Grotnes and now to Moe symbolizes not just the "racistmind" in you but also the anger that you have accumulated. But knowing Moethe way I do, he is probably too smart to indulge in "not so" importantflaming with a moron like yourself.As you can see from the reactions of all the members regarding your stupidand ignorant comments, your membership to Gambia-l bears no respectablesignificance from now on. The list is for civil discussions and NOT forracial slurs and personal attacks. If you knew anything about civility, thenyou would apologize formally to Mr. Grotnes and all the westerners on thislist. Failure to do so, would simply mean that you do NOT have any respectfor moral attitude.Maybe, you ought to belong to "racist" listserver where you can outcry yourpain by accruing more ignorance into your concrete mind. Once again, you caneither learn the art of civil discussions or like Moe said, " you can go backto the dark hole you have been hiding in", and while you are at it, make sureto clean your "stinking mouth of filth".I will put it straight to you: "You are god DAMNED racist!!!!!!!!" and do notdeserve the name "JALLOW".-Sal------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 20:09:54 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: ECOWAS, US, S/LeoneMessage-ID: < 01BCB25C.A39DE2A0@dija.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB25C.A3AEAB80"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB25C.A3AEAB80Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDoc!Because most black leaders of Post-Independent Africa have a pathology =of not being able to give up power without being helped by death or a =military coup,we the black masses should reserve the right to depose any =of our leaders whenever his continued presence as the leader is either =unberable(Mobotu) for the majority, or against the national interest =(Fafa Jawara).That is why we cannot and should not at this point in time =of our history promise anyone that we will not make military coups in =our countries. It is the ballot box of those who cannot change their =over-staying or brutal or unproductive leaders through the ballot box! =It will change when we start to have a new breed of leaders to whom =giving up power is all too natural.It is precisely because of this abnormal situation in black Africa that =we should not have an automatic negative reaction to all military coups =there.The kind of attitude we should rather have towards any given coup =maker should be based on two things: 1) the performance of the leader =who was deposed. 2) And how long he has been the leader =anyway,regardless of whether he performed well or not!So,because Mr.Kabbah was democratically elected and had not stayed long =enough to show that he could perform well (barely two years),Koroma's =rationale and motive for deposing him cannot be seen as anything but =hunger for power and a transparent exercise to impose himself on the =Sierra Leonians.That is why it is morally justified to support sending =him and his henchmen back to wherever they came from.And I am personally =not at all worried about whoever is going to do it ,as long as it is =done.And keep up the good work down there!Regards Basss!------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 97 18:06:40 UTFrom: "Susan Hatch" < SusanHatch@classic.msn.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: new memberMessage-ID: < UPMAIL17.199708261809450168@classic.msn.com Hi,I am a graduate student in the Seattle University ESL program, and I aminterested in learning about The Gambia.Susan----------From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu on behalf of Gabriel NdowSent: Monday, August 25, 1997 9:49 PMTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: new memberSusan Hatch has been added to the group. Welcome and pleasesend a brief introduction to the group.Sen mail to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 15:13:26 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 9708261913.AA27828@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLee wrote:>This is a special message to Modou "torstein" Jallow.>I maybe xenophobic but not a "sheltered clown" like you.Get off your>finger and smell the real world.I resent your insulting remarks.I happen>to live in nothern europe were race counts even some don't talk about>it. I don't have anything against the bearer of the message but ask you>to try and confirm it.>Why can't you debate the "xenophobic" statement that I made, than been>an immature fool that you are (calling me names). Is this man a holy man>you worship or are you awed by europeans and have to prove your love.>I think you better stick to your story telling and giving football>results. It is a shame that you bear the Jallow name.>SORRY TO EVERYONE ELSE ON THE LIST INCLUDING TORSTEIN.>If I crawled from a hole, then that hole is called Bakau and is in the>Gambia. Can't you bear to see anybody doubt a european.Sal, I am very capable of defending myself..and...I have the perfect"dose" for this "*****".Lee, it's wonderful to note that you feel resentful by being called a"clown"....the whole purpose of my message was to show you how it feels tobe the victim of false accusations...and...I am glad about the outcome!!!What then does this tell you about ignorance? Have you not learned anythingabout when to open or shut your mouth? I am greatly baffled as to how youremained "hidden in your dark hole" during the numerous discussions thatwent on...and ...all of sudden you emerge from "nowhere" only to find a wayto attract some attention! Well, you did get your attention alright...untilyou met your "sudden" disgraceful death. Now, maybe you can tell me howexactly you think other "westerners" felt about your message.Racism and racial slurs is the symbol of ignorance. Everywhere you go,there is some form racial barriers that are directed to other groups ofpeople. Regardless of whether you are in those groups does not justify yourabsurd and artificial statements regarding Caucasians and europeans. Youhave seen the response of many of the "non-Africans" who simply condemn youfor your sickning remarks. But as an African living a western world, Iunderstand very well why you are so "sick" about outcrying your pain. Butwouldn't it be more handsome if you could choose the words for youraudience wisely? How then, I wonder, would your children term you a "role"model if all you show is the spell of ignorance. Are they going toappreciate your "mean" ways of dealing with your society, or just followsuit behind your footsteps?During my 1 year as a member of GL, I have seen many comments that I simplypass on as absurdity, but your comments were felt by even the Gambians.Now, you tell me where that leaves you. You comments overwhelmingly"disgraces" the whole purpose of the listserv which is mutual discussionsof various subjects. Maybe you had better join (if you are not already amember) the many hate groups in Cyberspace that you seem to emulate. Nowlet me ask you, prior to your "little piece", did you even consider sendingin your introduction as courtesy gesture to the listmembers?What is there to doubt...didn't the truth unfold as stated? You be thejudge of that. It is amusing that with all your knowledge about Gambianaffairs you have made no effort to share it with the list. I find that notonly ingnorant but also selfish. Your kind will simply never amount to anyhelp in building a base for human dialogue. For that reason, I will sayagain that you are better off going "back to your hiding hole" and keep onSHUTTING UP ! Gambia-l can do much better without your racist comments. Asyou can see, you have wasted time with what you thought was a simple remarkbut turned out to be FILTH.As far as I am concerned, you can call yourself "Jallow" or whatever youwant. The problem is not with your name but "YOU" as an individual. My caseis closed on this one and you will hear no more from me. But remember towrite with an "open" mind rather than a "closed" one.I apologize to all the members for responding to the list address.Moe S. Jallow===========================================================================---------------------------------------------------------------------------P.SAs for soccer, yes..it is the greatest sport on earth, second to any other.Maybe you ought to try playing the game so you can change your hobby from"IGNORANCE" to "FUN". Life is a sport, so play it!------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 15:39:05 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 970826153651_481449759@emout13.mail.aol.com Well put, Moe,Now that I think about it, he targerted you because you share the same lastname. I guess he was amazed to see it coming from another "Jallow". You haveshown him, though, that you are not the same. Somebody ought to slap hissilly ass for his "stupid" remarks. Maybe he will think twice before openinghis filthy mouth next time.-Sal------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 17:26:25 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dekat (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings Mboka:I thank you for your responses and please to not think that Ior any one is trying to change your position. As you stated,GL is a forum for all of us to share our viewpoints. It wasin this spirit that I took the opposite position to yours.Neither of us has a monopoly on what is right. We seek theright path and solutions bby engaging each other in dialogue.The answers we seek are out there. We journey together in searchof them. You challenge me to be more critical in my thinking,so please take no offense in my statements.In peace,LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 11:44:50 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: "Gambia L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: TESTING!Message-ID: < 199708260947.LAA29063@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI AM JUST TESTING MY SYSTEM. SORRY FOR THE DISTRACTION.SIDIBEH.------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 00:31:51 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gndow@spelman.edu Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dekat (fwd)Message-ID: < 3403D7E7.3FAD@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi again LatJor!Thanks once again for your post. Please do not think that I have takenoffense in your statements because I have not. I am at the presentmoment a student and hope to be one until the day I leave this earth.Your commenting on my post is indeed highly appreciated because it helpsme test my ideas. Like you said, nobody has a monopoly on what is right.What I believe might be unrealistic given the context of our country. Itis only when I throw out my beliefs for general discussion that I canget responses that will help me restructure them to fit the realities ofThe Gambia.It is in the spirit of learning that I said that I would change myposition if you convince me to. It is also a challenge to continue thedialogue. I do not have a problem with anyone changing my position if Ican be convinced that my position has deficiencies. It is only this waythat I can hope to develop intellectually.I understood from the very beginning that there are many people on thislist who are much more educated than I am and who have much moreexperience than I do. I understood that if I can get such people tocritique my beliefs, the experience would be rather enlightening. Thatis why I joined this list and why I dared to stick my neck out.So once again, please do not think that I have taken offence. We areall in this forum to try to figure out ways of making our Gambia abetter place. In this endeavour, we are brothers and sisters in arms.Until your next post, I wish you the best.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------Gabriel Ndow wrote:> Greetings Mboka:> I thank you for your responses and please to not think that I> or any one is trying to change your position. As you stated,> GL is a forum for all of us to share our viewpoints. It was> in this spirit that I took the opposite position to yours.> Neither of us has a monopoly on what is right. We seek the> right path and solutions bby engaging each other in dialogue.> The answers we seek are out there. We journey together in search> of them. You challenge me to be more critical in my thinking,> so please take no offense in my statements.> In peace,> LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 18:38:59 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 34035B03.A7056584@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI honestly believe that this issue has gone out of hand now and perhapswe should just put a close to it. Views were expressed and others inturn have expressed their lack of appreciation for those views. Theinitiator has responded, elaborated and, if my memory serves me right,even apologogized. Enough is enough. There is really no need tocontinue on such an ugly note with naming calling, etc.Lets put this to rest and move on.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 18:42:04 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Education in The GambiaMessage-ID: < 34035BBC.D6DA78B4@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLatjor,I beleive you attempted to respond to my message but your reponse cameout empty. Could you kindly resend your message with this subjectheading.Thanks.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 10:01:20 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: SV: DekatMessage-ID: < 199708252138.XAA06909@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBuharry,I do really hope I will not be disapppointing. I am afraid it is time to goback to KTH. I have just over a week left. Once in a while I will peep andjoin in, but the list you proposed is very intimidating. I hope others willtake on the very important matters raised.I have just read yours and Katim's; and I must say that very serious issuesare raised. Katim's position I think is quite revolutionary and needs betreated with the seriousness that such a topic deserves. But I tend tothink that in order to be fair to ourselves, we need to hear him out. i.euntil he submits the second part?BTW, would you kindly inform me if you get news of John Sowe?Regards,Sidibeh.----------> Från: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: SV: Dekat> Datum: den 25 augusti 1997 04:53> Hi Sidibeh!> Thanks again for a stimulating piece. Saul Jawara was right but he> probably meant to say England, not U.S. I came back about two months> ago.> In response to the issues you raised, you first of all pointed out that> the confusion here is the issue of what we should prioritise,> agriculture or IT. I admit (now that you´ve raised the issue and I have> looked at my original posting) that the part I pasted from "Dekat" read> information technology and not technology (my mistake). I have however> not in any way argued that IT should be prioritised over agriculture. I> have in all my postings argued the prioritisation of industy and> technology (in all its forms, including information technology but not> limited to it.) This has always been my conviction.> The second point you raised was that Moe and I seem to believe that> agriculture should take a back seat because of its problematic nature. I> don´t know Moe´s position on this but my reasoning is not completely> based on the problematic nature of agriculture because there is no> sector that is problem free. My reasoning is that to concentrate all our> efforts on agriculture over which we have no control is wrong.> Third, I still believe that complete dependence on agriculture does not> make economic sense. The reason is that raw materials are cheaper than> than finished products. If we prioritise agriculture over industry and> produce raw materials (by the way, our produce is produced by many other> countries at larger scales thus giving the buying countries more of a> selection and therefore more leverage to knock prices down) for others> to process and sell to us at a more expensive rate, I do not see how> economically wise that is. The product we depend on (peanuts, and if we> diversify, other agricultural produce)is produced by most of our> neighbours. If there is an oversupply, we wouldn´t know what to do with> it and we cannot sell it to our neighbours. If we however concentrate> most of our efforts on industry and technology, we can process some of> our own produce and if necessary buy raw materials from our neighbours,> process the raw materials and sell it back to them and others. It simply> does not make sense to me that we have to import tinned mangoes when we> have mango trees, milk, butter, cheese, corned beef etc. when we have> cattle. The list goes on and on.> In your Ivory Coast example, you mentioned that just after three> decades of diversified agriculture "which developed parallel to> industrialisation" the country was able to make significant strides. You> said "PARALLEL". This means that the Ivory Coast did not invest all its> efforts on agriculture at the expense of industrialisation. Just what I> am trying to argue.> The greatness of such forums as Gambia-l is the platform they provide> for the exchange of ideas. Our exchanges on this subject have been> rather educational and I have noticed how our positions have, no matter> how small, inched towards each other. Your points have been well taken> and noted. In some instances, I must confess, they have modified my> stands. This is just to show that an interchange of ideas can be very> rich indeed.> I think that the discussion should be taken to another level as you> wrote:> As academics, intellectuals, concerned citizens of the Gambia, or> friends of the Gambia, I think the best approach to deal with our> developmental issues is to find the cause of problems, understand them,> and then diagnose a cure.> I agree with you. From the interchanges that have occured on this> subject, various issues have been raised. Issues such as:> - Prioritisation> - Gambian agriculture not delivering its full potential> - Complete dependence on rains> - The role of agriculture in providing a basis for industrialisation> - Protectionism> - Quality issues> - Commercial policies towards locally produced items> - Investment of the peasants´revenue> I have probably missed a few but maybe you can help out. If we take the> issues one at a time and expand on why we think they are problems and> how they can be overcome (with hopefully maore contributions), we can> probably come up with a uniform position which might help to put the> whole issue into its proper perspective and come up with solutions that> would be meaningful to the realities of The Gambia.> I hope you´ve had a nice weekend. Until your next post, I wish you the> best.> Buharry.> -------------------------------------------------------------------------> Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:> >> > Torstein, Moe, and Momodou,> > (Buharry of course, I am surprised. When I read your self-introduction,> > enquired about you from Saul Jawara. He informed me that you were inthe> > U.S. He probably meant a different Buharry. Well, again, welcome to the> > Bantabaa).> >> > Thanks for your responses. I am sure Katim was simply provoking a> > discussion but it seems he has succeeded. That is how it should be. Imust> > thank Mr. Alpha Robinson for relocating the discussion in its proper> > perspective. So before dealing with your questions I would try toformulate> > what we seem to disagree upon:> > FIRSTLY, the issue is WHAT WE SHOULD PRIORITIISE, AGRICULTURE OR IT> > (INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY) AND INDUSTRIALISATION. Not technology (aconfusing> > word here) per se. My emphasis and the core of my arguement was weshould> > place agriculture BEFORE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY. In my two postings,there> > is not the slightest suggestion that we should neither industrialisenor> > improve our technology. Being a student of technology myself, sayingsuch a> > thing should have been the weirdest idea of the day.> > SECONDLY, except for giving a suggestion as to what products we could> > export (which shortlist Torstein finely supplemented), I have notattempted> > to declare ways and means of improving our agricultural productivity.There> > are others who are better able to do that. I recognise that African or> > rather Gambian agric. has not delivered its true potential due to awhole> > complex of problems. I asked for Katim's view on some of theseproblems.> > But Moe and Buharry seem to believe that agriculture must now take aback> > seat because it is problematic. But what other sector is not? Asacademics,> > intellectuals, concerned citizens of the Gambia, or friends of theGambia,> > I think the best approach to deal with our developmental issues is tofind> > the cause of problems, understand them, and then diagnose a cure.> > Naturally, where remedies are impossible we must abandon the patient.But,> > in my opinion, that is not the case WITH AGRICULTURE in Gambia.> > THIRDLY, nowhere did I mention dependence or non-dependence on rain for> > progress in agric. productivity. But I would like to emphasise thatnever> > mind how much one mechanises or irrigates severe droughts, or untimely> > rains can spell disaster FOR ANY GROUP OF FARMERS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD> > the degree of catastrophe depending on whether one is in California orin> > Foni.> > One thing which Buharry and I definitely disaggree about, and which> > prompted my responding to his posting is his inference that dependenceon> > agriculture is uneconomical. He reasoned that that is why thecolonialists> > enforced cash crop production on us, and that further on, it is thereason> > why the developed countries are not replete with farms but industries.> > do not think that is the case at all, so answering Buharry's questionsmay> > expose the reasons why I think that.> >> > 1. No, Africa is not participating fully in the world economy. Onereason> > is that Africa is not using its full potential (for various reasons) in> > either production or in exchange of its produce, be these industrial or> > agricultural; and even this peripherical participation is on unequalterms> > because as the Swedish Nobel prize winner Gunnar Myrdal wrote,> > "international trade will generally breed inequality, and will do sothe> > more strongly WHEN SUBSTANTIAL INEQUALITIES ARE ALREADY IN PLACE".> >> > 2. Agriculture as it is currently practiced in Gambia MAY provide abasis> > for industrialisation. But I think the process will be very duanting,> > difficult, and extremely slow. For the past twenty-five yearspoliticians> > and policy makers have been singing a very misused song: diversify,> > mechanise, irrigate, commercialise, and raise productivity. If this is> > done, as President Jammeh pledges in VISION 2020, then yes, we willsecure> > a basis for industrialisation.> >> > 3. Yes, it is important to analyse British attitudes towards Nigeria's> > industrialiastion. They wanted the colonies to remain primary producersof> > raw materials for their industries, and markets for the manufactures of> > these industries. They figured that if we industrialise then we willneed> > these raw materials as local inputs for our own industries and thatthese> > will be very expensive for them. Also we no longer will be obviousmarkets> > for their produce. NOT BECAUSE AGRICULTURE IS UNECONOMICAL. A thorough> > commercialiation of agriculture would have meant that the farmers would> > produce more in response to excellent producer prices. They wouldreinvest,> > diversify, and afford inputs such as fertilisers. They would gradually> > mechanise and we would have a chance to get into agribusiness ..food> > processing, packaging, exporting. Also you have much less farms in> > developed countries because of the impact of technological change inthe> > economic life of nations. In 1900, 40% of Americans were engaged in> > agricultural production. Today it is barely 3%. Technological change,high> > yield grains, fertilisers, and other inputs so greatly increased> > productivity that less and less people were required to work not onlyto> > feed the remaining population, but to build mountains of reserve food> > supplies, even after export quotas are met. More and more people leftthe> > farms to work in industries linked directly to agriculture or othersectors> > of the economy. This trend continues even now as we see more peoplepulled> > from industrial production into the services connected to theseindustries.> > Again you have a lot less people engaged in farming than formally not> > because AGRICULTURE IS UNECONOMICAL.> > 4. Yes, our Gambia is essentially a free-market economy. And yes, our> > "diwlini gerrteh" is of poorer quality. But please, let us not forgetthat> > there is such a thing called PROTECTIONISM. Essentially, the GATTtalks,> > which lasted for ages, was about protectionism. Every country practicesit,> > to a more or lesser degree. I believe in free enterprise. But I also> > believe in government intervention in economic life, especially in> > countries which are so weak that (as Buharry himself said) they cannot> > participate in world trade on equal terms. There are certain industries> > which we must insist stubbornly to develop until we feel confident that> > they can do well internationally before we open up to so-called> > competition. Not to do that will be simply irresponsible. The "tiger"> > economies of Taiwan and South Korea practiced this skilfully at their> > earlier stages of industrialisation.> > 7. In 1950 Ivory Coast had only a few soap factories, two canneries and> > tiny array of other industries such as breweries for beer and mineral> > water. But after investing in a diversified agriculture which developed> > parallel to industrialisation, they were able to produce a large> > manufacturing sector with more than 700 industries just after three> > decades. Their turnover was over US$ 3 billion in 1980. That was,amongst> > other reasons, why Gambians, Senegalese, Malians, Burkinabe, andGhanaians> > went there in droves to search for work. I can only lament if Buharryhas> > difficulty in understanding what I meant by the relative success of the> > Ivorians and Zimbabweans and Kenyans. Certainly, we should aim to belike> > Singapore even if only to appease former President Jawara's dream. But> > since we have been discussing Gambia and Africa I thought that IvoryCoast,> > Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Botswana are examples which, if we studied whatthey> > did and what they did not do, could probably help us understand our own> > predicament.> >> > Best regards,> > Momodou Sidibeh.> >> > 1.> >> > ----------> > > Från: Alpha Robinson < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de > > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > Ämne: Re: Dekat> > > Datum: den 22 augusti 1997 15:07> > >> > > Even though time does not allow me to comment in detail as I would> > > very much like to do, I would like to ask Dr. Touray; how the Gambia,> > > a country with a VERY HIGH rate of illeteray, a country where the> > > vast major are still struggling to meet the basic needs of life, a> > > country with zero industrial culture at any significant level could> > > possibly be transformed into the leader of information technology and> > > industry in Africa? Where will the infrastructure come from. Where> > > will the machines and equipments come from? etc.. etc...> > > Noble as the idea maybe, I wonder how we could> > > put flesh into this dream. And do you really believe that the> > > information tecchnology world and the markets for industrial products> > > are without control? Perhaps we should learn to crawl first before we> > > dream about flying.> > >> > > regards,> > >> > > Alpha------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 09:43:00 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: SV: DekatMessage-ID: < 199708252138.XAA06903@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr. Ndow,I think you have raised a very important question: the issue of scienceeducation. It will be difficult in the long run to make serious headway inan increasingly competitive world without a workforce solidly proficient inmathematics and science. But once again, HOW DO YOU PROPOSE to bring aboutthis general "comprehension of scientific principles by a large part ofthe populace"? The media, and other fora can help, but it seems to me thatthe obvious method (and the most reliable) is through teaching in schools(including vocational training).The majority of the schools in the Gambia are publicly funded, and theyare found in the country-side. Eventhough the school-going population ofpupils and students in the urban areas is growing quickly, the children ofpeasants still form the a great majority. Poor harvests, low producer pricefor their produce, the cost of uniforms, school funds, books, shortages ofpencils, chalk, exercise books, class-room furniture, far-away schools,poorly motivated teachers (there has been recent complains from them in theGambian press) etc. etc. all militate against the best performance of theirchildren. Somebody (was it not Malnading or Abdou) on this list wrote thatwe the useless ones on the farm were sent to school. i.e the question ofgoing to school and learning science and all of it! rested and still restson a fundamental economic calculation always DONE BY THE FARMERS WELLBEFORE THE GOVERNMENT WAKES UP IN THE MORNING. So we are back to squarezero; and not only at the primary level. Secondary schools needwell-trained teachers, and well-equipped labs. Most of this, is supposed tobe funded by the state! i.e money from the peasants and workers - even ifit is borrowed from outside. I am afraid, we are back to agriculture andindustries - before we come any nearer to public investments.Best Regards,Sidibeh.[By the way, I would like to guess that only 9% of us on this list are notpaying for someones schoolfees]----------------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 19:14:58 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ECOWAS, US, S/LeoneMessage-ID: < 34036372.143A321A@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit ASJanneh@aol.com wrote:> What are your views on reversing the coup in Sierra Leone? Nigeria,> Guinea and The Gambia appear to be in the forefront of those countries > that support the use of force to dislodge Koroma's military junta. > Leaders of all three countries (and six more West African countries) > came to power by force themselves.I believe that whatever regime is place, the only way African nationscan truly build their fledging democratic processes is to let them work.For one, this will need an end to all coup d'etats, whether or not thosewho are being toppled originally came to power democratically or not.In Sierra Leone's case, I appreciated the outright condemnation byalmost all nations and felt the Nigerians should have acted quickly toreverse the coup given the opportunity they had. What makes thissituation difficult now is that the when these coup leaders had theirbacks against the wall they panicked and allowed the RUF rebels, whohave been fighting in the bush for years with sole objective of takingover Freetown, to basically walk to the Capital and assume power.At some point it looked as though the negotiation process would workwith Koroma and the rest of his original coup leaders but then powerseemed to shift into the hands of the RUF. As things now stand, for therest of the world to believe that these rebels, who have been fightingin the bush for years, to give up power or walk back to the bush wouldbe overly optimistic. Human nature dictates that they would probablyrather fight and be forced back then voluntarily give up power.The other scenario is that an agreement that completely excludes Kabbahis reached. This is the most probable conclusion outside of a militaryconfrontation.While I fear for the lives of Sierra Leoneans and potential destructionthat a military operation could bring, I believe such an option is bestbecause it would do much to prevent coups from taking place in othercountries as this would in turn cause many a potential coup maker tothink twice.Both the OAU and the UN have given ECOMOG the mandate to act in anymanner to reinstate Kabbah and his elected government. Ghana and theother countries should join the fold and end the stalemate once and forall.> What role, if any, should the U.S. play in efforts to resolve the> crisis in Sierra Leone?The should offer whatever support his asked of by ECOMOG to act on themandate given to them by Africa, through the OAU, and the rest of theworld through the UN Security Council.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Aug 1997 19:30:02 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ECOWAS, US, S/LeoneMessage-ID: < 340366FA.51B3EEBF@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> Because most black leaders of Post-Independent Africa have a> pathology of not being able to give up power without being helped by> death or a military coup,we the black masses should reserve the right> to depose any of our leaders whenever his continued presence as the> leader is either unberable(Mobotu) for the majority, or against the> national interest (Fafa Jawara).That is why we cannot and should not> at this point in time of our history promise anyone that we will not> make military coups in our countries. It is the ballot box of those> who cannot change their over-staying or brutal or unproductive leaders> through the ballot box! It will change when we start to have a new> breed of leaders to whom giving up power is all too natural.Bass, I have to disagree here. The criteria here for sanctioning coupd'etats is too subjective. We have to decide whether or not we want towork by the democratic process, i.e. are we ready for it, or not. Oncewe decide on it we must abide by it. Period.This democratic process takes years of hard work and sacrifice todevelop into maturity and even in western democracies the process ofdevelopment is still taking place.As far as I'm concerned, America's over 200 year democracy is onlyreally a little over thirty years old when after the civil rightsstruggle it came much closer to being a true democracy. I'm sure manyRepublicans, Scottish and Irish subjects in the U.K. believe they stillhave a long way to go.The point is that every time we experience a coup d'etat it is as thoughwe begin the process all over again. With this, we might as well justgive up on the democratic process altogether and find something new.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 00:58:28 -0400From: Yusupha AK Ceesay < yusupha@elephantwalk.com To: "'Gambia L'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: The collapes of the building in the gambia.Message-ID: < 01BCB284.64B2D500@remote103.channel1.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB284.64ECD0C0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB284.64ECD0C0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable-----Original Message-----From: Yusupha AK Ceesay [SMTP: yusupha@elephantwalk.com Sent: Monday, August 25, 1997 3:12 AMTo: Gambia LSubject: The collapes of the building in the gambia.I cannot believe how some of my brothers and sisters can react to such a =tragic thing that happen in our country. I think we should all be sorry =for the people who got hurt or die and their families. Why do we have =to talk about someone's greed or unfair practice, I don't think this =have anything to do with that what ever should happen will happen. =Gambia is not different from any other country nor the owner of that =contracting company is different with anyone. This could and is =happening every where in this would earth quakes and suck those that =mean anything to those criticizing the owner of the company being cheap =on cement mixture. At this moment I think any knows the right answer =how and why this happen. I think we should find out first before any =speculations. =20Please let us be brothers and sisters help each other and encourage each =other to look for the future of our country. Bad mouthing is not a good =way of solving anything, it those not help anyone. Let us talk more =interesting things on the Gambia L, stories and jokes are fun that =debating on topics that mainly negative criticism.Thanks comments welcome, and sorry if I offend anyone.Yusupha A.K Ceesay.617 389-7444------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 01:32:09 -0400 (EDT)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: Education In GambiaMessage-ID: < 970827013209_572028302@emout16.mail.aol.com Latir, Please expand more on the schedule change in the educational systemfrom O+A Level to what?. Is the new system being pattern after the Ghanainsystem.?, What are we calling it?and are our teachers well prepared in thenew system. I asked these questions because the introduction of a new systemwas done in a "hurried" manner, teachers were not well prepared and it metwith tremendous opposition from educational circles in Ghana. I haveconsulted with colleauges of mine who are Ghanains about these and manyquestions concerning their system. One the major arguments offered was thatthe old system produced a lot of us who speak english very well but neverhelp in developing the country; changing the system to encompass alldeciplines i.e poly +agri tech will produce people who also can help buildthe country.How this fairs in Gambia will remain to be seen. By the way arethey eliminating the common entrance exams also. Please give us more detailsso we can discuss it with our brethens in the net and see what conclusions wecome out with. I am sure there are supporters+ opponents to the changeThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 10:25:19 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: The collapes of the building in the gambia.Message-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B05142590ACE02@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHie Yusupha,I do not really get you, do you mean that people should not discuss whythis accident happened?Please let be realistic, if this accident happened due to bad work orwhatever why can't people say it.'Whatever should happen will happen' : not in this case, I think it wasvery fair that people said what they meant about this tragedy.And people are very sorry for the people who were involved and that'sthe main reason why they wanted to know the main cause of the accidentso that to avoid it next time.Of course jokes and stories are fun, but if there is any interestingtopic which especially is about The Gambia why not talk/discuss aboutit.I do agree with you that one should not come with bad/negativecriticism, but it was not like that in this case.We all should know that no one is perfect, so this means that we shouldaccept to be criticized (in a positive way) in order to be put in theright way.Joof.Sorry for my bad English (speak better French than English).> -----Original Message-----> From: yusupha@elephantwalk.com [SMTP: yusupha@elephantwalk.com > Sent: 27. august 1997 06:58> To: 'Gambia L'> Subject: FW: The collapes of the building in the gambia.> -----Original Message-----> From: Yusupha AK Ceesay [SMTP: yusupha@elephantwalk.com > Sent: Monday, August 25, 1997 3:12 AM> To: Gambia L> Subject: The collapes of the building in the gambia.> I cannot believe how some of my brothers and sisters can react to such> a tragic thing that happen in our country. I think we should all be> sorry for the people who got hurt or die and their families. Why do> we have to talk about someone's greed or unfair practice, I don't> think this have anything to do with that what ever should happen will> happen. Gambia is not different from any other country nor the owner> of that contracting company is different with anyone. This could and> is happening every where in this would earth quakes and suck those> that mean anything to those criticizing the owner of the company being> cheap on cement mixture. At this moment I think any knows the right> answer how and why this happen. I think we should find out first> before any speculations.> Please let us be brothers and sisters help each other and encourage> each other to look for the future of our country. Bad mouthing is not> a good way of solving anything, it those not help anyone. Let us talk> more interesting things on the Gambia L, stories and jokes are fun> that debating on topics that mainly negative criticism.> Thanks comments welcome, and sorry if I offend anyone.> Yusupha A.K Ceesay.> 617 389-7444------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 10:28:33 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B05142590ACE04@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainWell said Latir. This should be forgotten by now.> -----Original Message-----> From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP: latir@earthlink.net > Sent: 27. august 1997 00:39> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: A catastrophe!> I honestly believe that this issue has gone out of hand now and> perhaps> we should just put a close to it. Views were expressed and others in> turn have expressed their lack of appreciation for those views. The> initiator has responded, elaborated and, if my memory serves me right,> even apologogized. Enough is enough. There is really no need to> continue on such an ugly note with naming calling, etc.> Lets put this to rest and move on.> Peace.> Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 10:32:22 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B05142590ACE05@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHie,Why can't we discuss in a better manner than using bad words like youdo?Can't we try to be adults and behave properly?I know that you are angry, but it does not help to use such bad words.Sorry if you are offended, but just saying what I mean.> -----Original Message-----> From: Salifuj@aol.com [SMTP: Salifuj@aol.com > Sent: 26. august 1997 21:39> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: A catastrophe!> Well put, Moe,> Now that I think about it, he targerted you because you share the same> last> name. I guess he was amazed to see it coming from another "Jallow".> You have> shown him, though, that you are not the same. Somebody ought to slap> his> silly ass for his "stupid" remarks. Maybe he will think twice before> opening> his filthy mouth next time.> -Sal------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 11:41:28 +0100From: "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!..in response to racism, criticismMessage-ID: < B0000004891@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitFolks,may I appeal to all to lay off first..on racist remarks..and second..namecalling when we react..Mr. Modou Jallow..you may have a point to make about unfounded info..andrumours but there is a decent acceptable way of making that point..yourremarks were racist..and that is ignorant..we all have lived andexperienced RACISM..WHITE RACISM..but that is no justification..the racistsare wrong..let us strive to be better..On behalf of us all, I apologise to all offended parties and let us getover this..in all fairness, almost all our discourse is opinions and quitesubjective..but that is the IDEA..let us exchange ideas and hopes..those ofus based here try to get you the gist of things here, so do not shoot themessenger..another point..FOLKS..it is very curious that all the Gambian Civil andStructural Engineers (including me) have refrained from publicly voicingout the probable causes for the Building catastrophe..I have on severaloccasions written some points but deleted them on secondthoughts..why..because ..there is a culture of SILENCE andMASLAH..(Toleration now to the poit of Hypocrisy)..and fear to OFFEND andof VICTIMISATION..it is a very small country..CRITICISM in this country iswrongly called SABOTAGE..when you criticise..you are accused ofSABOTÉ...french for SABOTAGE..it is sad but real..and the price is paid bythis poor struggling nation...the benefit of the doubt is lost along withthe opportunity..maybe It is time to open up ourselves and start actuallyaccepting CRITICISM..and be willing to defend our position RATIONALLY andbe willing to be WRONG and ADMIT to be WRONG..Individually andNATIONALLY..that is a first step to MATURITY..as the saying goes.." you arenot MATURE unti you know you have a RIGHT to make MISTAKES "after saying all this, I will cap by adding that while Gambian contractorsare publicly calling the accident an ACT of GOD, privately decrying thedesign and the construction..the two non-African..Iranian..Civilengineering companies in The Gambia have rightly said that it is A or B..adesign or construction failure and we need to investigate and see what wentwrong in order to prevent this happening in the FUTURE..I am ashamed toadmit that I have publicly refrained from making comments..and I am amplyqualified to do so..in both my public..Civil Service Job and private..as AGAMBIAN. a MUSLIM, and A DEVELOPMENT ENGINEER capacity...folks, it is time we ask ourselves WHY this is SO..Mr Ghanim, you strike me as a very experienced someone ...what do youthink? and Thanks for your kind mail to me.by the way on a tribalist note..is this a JALLOW thing..or FULASUPREMACY..just kidding..Peacepmj----------apologies folks..if this message is a little outdated..I am encounteringproblems connecting to my server..Gamtel ain't what it used to be..27/8/97------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 09:37:50 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Back to the land and bye bye!Message-ID: < 970827093746_857819812@emout04.mail.aol.com MR. BALDEH,YOU'RE RIGHT ON THE MONEY. WE CAN DEBATE BUT TO BRING ABOUT EFFECTIVE CHANGE,WE HAVE TO BE WILLING TO GO BACK AND DO IT WITHIN THE COUNTRY ALONG WITH ALLTHE INITIAL TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS.GOOD LUCK, AND HOPE MORE OF US CAN JOINYOU SOON.JABOU JOH------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 10:08:19 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: business ops. in GambiaMessage-ID: < 970827100817_973505583@emout09.mail.aol.com TORSTEIN,You haven't been around Gambia for very long but l must say that you havefigured out a lot of the problems that hinder development of the privatesector very accurately, especially your observation about "hidden agendas'etc. You have some excellent suggestions and please do not hesitate to sendmore. l have also long felt that some of the answers lie in private businessorganizing themselves to attain their goals.Perhaps we have an organizationin the making here.More business ideas:18. Computer classes for children.19. A moving company, can also offer delivery of furniture etc. tobusinesses that sell heavy items that need to be delivered to customers.Can rent to customers who prefer to move themselves.20. Trucking company, deliver goods up-river as well as to Senegal,includingrefrigarated trucks for sea-food etc.21. An event plannig company. Some of the Gov't functions l have attendedcould use the services of a good event planner to handle some of the detailsthat can make or break an event.22. A landscaping and garden center. Could offer to service indoor plantssold to hotels and businesses ( fertilize, water, pest control etc) Can sellvegetable seedlings to growers.Will send more as l think of them.Jabou.------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 17:11:53 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: A catastrophe!..in response to racism, criticismMessage-ID: < 01BCB30C.709DCAE0@dibi.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB30C.70A6F2A0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB30C.70A6F2A0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThat was a great run down from the ground,Mr.Jallow! Thanks and keep up the good work down there!Regards Basss!------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 10:48:47 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gov't suport for well-digging etcMessage-ID: < 970827104814_-267505987@emout15.mail.aol.com Pmj,Your comment about self prepetuating expatriate donor agencies is exactly thereason why l emphacised "conducting research and adopting methods appropriatefor our particular areas". We must find our own problems and cures. For yearsl worked with these agencies and saw first hand how the best that came out of"projects" in developing countries was the generation of employment for thedonor countries' citizens. As far as extension workers, you are quiteright.Back in 1980 when l had just joined the Pest Control Unit upon myreturn from the U.S, the extension workers were just what you described. Acolleague nad l decided that as Plant Pathologists, we needed these guys tocollect plant and soil samples etc. for us up river and in other areas. Wedecided to round up some of the guys from different areas of the country andto conduct a training session for them at Lamin high school. My colleague,Bakary Trawally and l did our best but soon found out that most of them hadno idea what we were talking about. l am glad that there is now a trainedcorps of extension workers. Perhaps, along withthe extension worker's performance of their duties, one should also look athow farmers respond to them. Some of the farmers were quite tickled that l, afemale was telling them how to conduct certain things. Even the women'svegetable coop members would not respond to our offers of advice on cropprotection etc. One should look at perhaps conducting open meetings withfarmers to educate them about what exactly the purpose of the extensionworker is. Just some ideas, although you guys are much more current with thesituation l'm sure.Jabou Joh.------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 11:44:30 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: PMJ@COMMIT.GM, Subject: RE: A catastrophe!..in response to racisMessage-ID: < TFSJHEBM@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printablePlease fwdI get most of my replies returned because I was told because of the =20large numbers on the Gambia -L =2E Is that true?My responsePa M Jallow,First you should be proud of your Name Jallow =2EIt is not supremacy or =20tribalism=2E I am glad you made the comments to counter what LEE Jallow =20said=2E At first I thought it was you until you intervened=2E To be racist=20=is =20wrong especially for a muslim like LEE =2E Our religious beliefs teach us =20==20to the contrary so you need not apologize for cautioning & stopping our =20brother Lee=2ESecondly , my humble opinion is that as a structural engineer and a =20fellow human and Gambian ( + muslim) I feel it is your obligation to =20answer some of the questions raised (not by you) so that many of us also =20as Gambians or interested parties will have some professional =20explanations=2E Your fear is justified about people saying that you may be=20==20sabotaging but if we want to please the whole world nothing will be said =20or done=2EJust give a general but related to the subject response without pointing =20fingers=2E Every thing in the world is an act of God -Kun Fa Ya Koun - we =20==20all know that=2EDo as the Americans do in all legal matters , put a disclaimer at the =20bottom in fine printBrother Habib=20-----Original Message-----From: PMJ@COMMIT=2EGMSent: Wednesday, August 27, 1997 9:50 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: A catastrophe!=2E=2Ein response to racis--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" via CommitFolks,may I appeal to all to lay off first=2E=2Eon racist remarks=2E=2Eand second=2E=2E=namecalling when we react=2E=2EMr=2E Modou Jallow=2E=2Eyou may have a point to make about unfounded info=2E=2E=andrumours but there is a decent acceptable way of making that point=2E=2Eyourremarks were racist=2E=2Eand that is ignorant=2E=2Ewe all have lived andexperienced RACISM=2E=2EWHITE RACISM=2E=2Ebut that is no justification=2E=2E=the =20racistsare wrong=2E=2Elet us strive to be better=2E=2EOn behalf of us all, I apologise to all offended parties and let us getover this=2E=2Ein all fairness, almost all our discourse is opinions and quitesubjective=2E=2Ebut that is the IDEA=2E=2Elet us exchange ideas and hopes=2E=2E=those =20ofus based here try to get you the gist of things here, so do not shoot themessenger=2E=2Eanother point=2E=2EFOLKS=2E=2Eit is very curious that all the Gambian Civil=andStructural Engineers (including me) have refrained from publicly voicingout the probable causes for the Building catastrophe=2E=2EI have on severaloccasions written some points but deleted them on secondthoughts=2E=2Ewhy=2E=2Ebecause =2E=2Ethere is a culture of SILENCE andMASLAH=2E=2E(Toleration now to the poit of Hypocrisy)=2E=2Eand fear to OFFE=ND andof VICTIMISATION=2E=2Eit is a very small country=2E=2ECRITICISM in this cou=ntry =20iswrongly called SABOTAGE=2E=2Ewhen you criticise=2E=2Eyou are accused ofSABOT=C9=2E=2E=2Efrench for SABOTAGE=2E=2Eit is sad but real=2E=2Eand the p=rice is paid =20bythis poor struggling nation=2E=2E=2Ethe benefit of the doubt is lost along==20withthe opportunity=2E=2Emaybe It is time to open up ourselves and start actual=lyaccepting CRITICISM=2E=2Eand be willing to defend our position RATIONALLY a=ndbe willing to be WRONG and ADMIT to be WRONG=2E=2EIndividually andNATIONALLY=2E=2Ethat is a first step to MATURITY=2E=2Eas the saying goes=2E=2E=" you =20arenot MATURE unti you know you have a RIGHT to make MISTAKES "after saying all this, I will cap by adding that while Gambian =20contractorsare publicly calling the accident an ACT of GOD, privately decrying thedesign and the construction=2E=2Ethe two non-African=2E=2EIranian=2E=2ECivi=engineering companies in The Gambia have rightly said that it is A or =20B=2E=2Eadesign or construction failure and we need to investigate and see what =20wentwrong in order to prevent this happening in the FUTURE=2E=2EI am ashamed toadmit that I have publicly refrained from making comments=2E=2Eand I am amp=lyqualified to do so=2E=2Ein both my public=2E=2ECivil Service Job and privat=e=2E=2Eas =20GAMBIAN=2E a MUSLIM, and A DEVELOPMENT ENGINEER capacity=2E=2E=2Efolks, it is time we ask ourselves WHY this is SO=2E=2EMr Ghanim, you strike me as a very experienced someone =2E=2E=2Ewhat do youthink? and Thanks for your kind mail to me=2Eby the way on a tribalist note=2E=2Eis this a JALLOW thing=2E=2Eor FULASUPREMACY=2E=2Ejust kidding=2E=2EPeacepmj----------apologies folks=2E=2Eif this message is a little outdated=2E=2EI am encount=eringproblems connecting to my server=2E=2EGamtel ain't what it used to =20be=2E=2E27/8/97**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 12:10:02 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: Gunjur@aol.com, Subject: RE: business ops. in GambiaMessage-ID: < TFSJPWNY@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableJarbouAdding to your excellent contributions and comments , I must congratulate =20==20you and say we are proud to have one of our SISTERS ( Amy !! ) thinking =20positively for the benefit of the Gambia and sharing it with all of us=2EMy other options areA=2E Hand pumps 4" - 6"B=2E outboard engines for small fishermen(women -ladies!! )C=2E millet and sorghum grindersD small cold storage rooms ( or even kerosene refrigerators for the =20villages without electricity or those who cannot afford generators=2EE=2E small hand held agricultural tools( Senegal makes them)F=2E manually operated carpenter's toolsHow about a much needed TEMP agency to place the JJCees in any kind of =20transitional Jobs=2E=20I have many more practical items but let us give some more brothers (& =20sisters ) a chance to contribute alsoPeace Habib-----Original Message-----From: Gunjur@aol=2EcomSent: Wednesday, August 27, 1997 10:04 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: business ops=2E in Gambia--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--TORSTEIN,You haven't been around Gambia for very long but l must say that you =20havefigured out a lot of the problems that hinder development of the privatesector very accurately, especially your observation about "hidden =20agendas'etc=2E You have some excellent suggestions and please do not hesitate to =20sendmore=2E l have also long felt that some of the answers lie in private =20businessorganizing themselves to attain their goals=2EPerhaps we have an =20organizationin the making here=2EMore business ideas:18=2E Computer classes for children=2E19=2E A moving company, can also offer delivery of furniture etc=2E tobusinesses that sell heavy items that need to be delivered to customers=2ECan rent to customers who prefer to move themselves=2E20=2E Trucking company, deliver goods up-river as well as to Senegal,includingrefrigarated trucks for sea-food etc=2E21=2E An event plannig company=2E Some of the Gov't functions l have attend=edcould use the services of a good event planner to handle some of the =20detailsthat can make or break an event=2E22=2E A landscaping and garden center=2E Could offer to service indoor plan=tssold to hotels and businesses ( fertilize, water, pest control etc) Can =20sellvegetable seedlings to growers=2EWill send more as l think of them=2EJabou=2E**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: 27 Aug 1997 18:07:38 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Solar Bus Tour Begins in GreeceMessage-ID: < 227147742.443425855@inform-bbs.dk /* Written 12:33 AM Aug 22, 1997 by nobody@xs2.greenpeace.org in gp.press *//* ---------- "Solar Bus Tour Begins in Greece" ---------- */From: "greenbase" < greenbas@gb.greenpeace.org GREENPEACE STARTS 3,000 KM SOLAR BUS TOUR IN TURKEYTurkey is not bound for darkness, a solar future ispossible now!Istanbul, 21 August 1997 - The Greenpeace MediterraneanOffice today started a "Solar Tour" in a bus throughoutTurkey to show the people that electricity from sunlightand other forms of solar energy can provide a large amountof the country's energy needs.The two-week bus tour will include visiting 15 differentlocations. It will end in Istanbul on September 5th.A photo exhibition in the solar truck illustrates thenegative impact of conventional energy resources such ascoal, oil and nuclear on the environment. It shows that asafe energy future is only possible with energy efficiencyprogrammes and the use of renewable systems like solar andwind power.The Greenpeace solar truck has 2 x 200 Watt solar panels.They will power energy saving light bulbs and electricalappliances like a coffee machine, fridge, television,video, computer, printer, etc. There is also a small 300Watt wind turbine.Activists will show short videos, discuss about solarpower versus fossil fuels and nuclear power. Brochures,leaflets and reports ("Plugging into the Sun -Kickstarting the Solar Age in Crete", "Turkey at an EnergyCross Roads") will be distributed to interested people andlocal officials."The solar age has already started in other countries likeGreece, while the Turkish government is planing to wastebillions of dollars in setting up nuclear power plants,"said Melda Keskin, energy campaigner of GreenpeaceMediterranean. "The plans to build the country's firstnuclear plant in Akkuyu along the Mediterranean coast mustbe scrapped.""Solar energy is not a myth as the pro-nuclear officialsin Turkey claim, but a reality. There are no technical,but legal, institutional and political barriers thatprevent the alternative new energy resources from beingused," she said.In November 1996, Greenpeace Greece installed solar panelson a school in Crete. Seven months later this gave birthto a whole network of solar schools in Greece. The GreekMinistry of Environment said last June that it will fundsolar power in a total of 50 schools. Last May, Greenpeaceinstalled a solar system on a high school in the Spanishisland of Mallorca.Last June 12, solar power entered a new era with the GreekGovernments' decision to begin the construction of theworld's largest solar photovoltaic (PV) power station onthe island of Crete. The photovoltaic technology generateselectricity directly from daylight.The planned solar power station is part of a two yearcampaign by Greenpeace to transform Crete into a solarpowered island. The 50 Megawatt (MW) power station will becompleted by 2003 and will cost 17.75 million dollars.It would be fifteen times larger than any other solar PVinstallation in the world, be more than four times cheaperthan the average costs of grid connected PV, and provideelectricity for nearly 100,000 people, an eighth ofCrete's population.------------------------------Date: 27 Aug 1997 18:03:46 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: HEALTH: WHO Detects New Influenza Strain in HumansMessage-ID: < 3431006174.443425602@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 22-Aug-97 ***Title: HEALTH: WHO Detects New Influenza Strain in HumansBy Gustavo CapdevilaGENEVA, Aug 22 (IPS) - The influenza virus detected in a young boywho died in Hong Kong is a new strain previously unknown inhumans, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported this week inGeneva.But the U.N. agency clarified that there was no indication thatthe new flu virus, type A (H5N1), was spread through person toperson contact.A team of scientists from the United States travelled this weekto the former British colony which was recently handed back toChina, to participate in research being carried out by a group ofJapanese experts.Doctor Daniel Lavanchy with the WHO Division of Emerging andother Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control said that fornow there was no need for the adoption of special measures.''There is no indication at present that this strain has spreadfrom person to person,'' he underlined.The case that appeared in May was the only one detected amonghuman beings. Up to now, the A (H5N1) strain had only been foundin birds.The three-year-old boy suffered from Reye syndrome, and died ofacute respiratory illness.WHO explained that Reye syndrome, ''involving the centralnervous system and the liver, is a rare complication in childrenwho have ingested salicylates (i.e. Aspirin); it occurs mainly inchildren with influenza type B and less frequently in childrenwith influenza type A or chickenpox.''The U.N. body ensured that it is closely monitoring thedevelopment of the disease, and that it is working in closecollaboration with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region'sInfluenza Centre and Department of Health.The four WHO Collaborating Centres for Reference and Researchon Influenza in Atlanta, USA, London, UK, Melbourne, Australia,and Tokyo, Japan, and the National Influenza Centre in theNetherlands are participating in the research.Efforts are being made in Hong Kong and other parts of southernChina to determine whether other people have been infected withthe new flu virus, but no other case in humans has beendiscovered.The scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control andPrevention (CDC) in Atlanta sent to Hong Kong will conductextensive research in conjunction with the WHO CollaboratingCentre at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Tokyo,Japan.The two groups of researchers will advise the Hong Kong HealthDepartment on evaluating the scope of the discovery and its publichealth implications. (END/IPS/TRA-SO/PC/FF/SW/97)Origin: Montevideo/HEALTH/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: 27 Aug 1997 18:11:55 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Beijing Conference Followup #94Message-ID: < 3169247135.443497605@inform-bbs.dk /* Written 2:58 PM Aug 22, 1997 by iwtc@igc.org in women.news *//* ---------- "Globalnet 94" ---------- */GLOBALNET 94International Women's Tribune Centre, 777 United Nations Plaza, New York,NY 10017, Tel: (1-212) 687-8633. Fax: (1-212) 661-2704 .e-mail: iwtc@igc.apc.org WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO SHARE THIS INFORMATION WITH YOUR NETWORKS.August 22, 1997by Anne S. WalkerINTERNATIONAL YEAR FOR WOMEN'S HUMAN RIGHTS, NATIONAL PLANS OF ACTION, ANDAPOLOGIES ONCE AGAIN TO GLOBALNET READERS!International Year for Women's Human Rights. It appears that two resolutionsare already before the Third Committee of the General Assembly concerningthe designation of the Year 2000 as both an International Year ofThanksgivingand an International Year of the Culture of Peace. If you are interestedin lobbying for an International Year for Women's Human Rights, contact yourgovernment's delegate(s) to the UN Economic and Social Committee (ECOSOC) and/or to the Third Committee of the General Assembly (economic and social committee) and talk to them about the idea. A resolution will then have to bewritten and presented to ECOSOC by a sponsoring country.List of National Plans of Action and Strategies Received by the UN Divisionfor the Advancement of Women (UN/DAW) (as of August 14, 1997). The BeijingPlatform for Action in paragraph 297 called on all governments to developimplementation strategies or plans of action for the Platform. UN/DAW askedall UN Member States to supply copies of these plans to them. To date thefollowing 58 countries and 1 Observer State have developed action plans:Algeria; Australia; Bahrain; Belarus; Bolivia*; Botswana; Brazil; Bulgaria;Burkina Faso; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Congo; Denmark; Egypt;El Salvador; Finland; France; Germany; Haiti*; Indonesia; Iran; Iraq; Israel;Italy; Japan; Jordan; Lebanon; Lithuania; Luxembourg; Mali; Malta; Mexico;Morocco; New Zealand; Niger; Norway; Oman; Panama; Paraguay*; Peru*Philippines; Poland; Republic of Korea; Romania; Russian Federation; Spain;Sweden; Syrian Arab Republic; Thailand; Tunisia; Turkey; UK; United ArabEmirates; United Republic of Tanzania; USA; Venezuela. Observers: Palestine.(*= information received on the state of preparation of sectoralplans/national priorities.). There are 185 Member States in the UnitedNations.For further information on national plans of action for women, visit the UNWorld Wide Web site at < http://www.un.org./womenwatch> or e-mail them at: womenwatch@un.org >. Fax: (1-212) 963-3463.Directory of Pacific Women: The second edition of the Directory, containing alist of skilled women and major resource sources for women's development inthe Pacific region, is currently in its final editing stages and should beoffthe press next month. The Pacific Women's Resource Bureau has alreadyreceivedmany enquiries about the directory following the mention of it in GlobalFaxnet93, and are delighted by the response, but ask for your patience! ContactDebbie Singh, Information Officer for PWRB/SPC: Fax: (687) 26-38-18 or e-mail debbies@spc.org.nc >.Corrections: In Global Faxnet #92, in the paragraph on the InternationalConference on Governance for Sustainable Growth and Equity, 28-30 July 1997,we inadvertently omitted Africa from the list of regions in the second lineoftext. Women from Africa were very much in evidence at the conference, andwereamongst the most articulate and forceful in speaking out on the importance ofintegrating gender perspectives into every aspect of governance. The omissionwas a typing error.Also in Global Faxnet #92, in the paragraph on Expert Group Meetings (EGMs),we stated that the UN Commission on the Status of Women session to beheld from 2-13 March 1998 would be the 50th session. This is not correct. Itwill be the 42nd session of the CSW. 1998 is the 50th anniversary of theUniversal Declaration on Human Rights, and many commemorative events areplanned by women's human rights groups to mark this occasion.Finally, a note about GlobalNet #93. Due to a technical error beyond ourcontrol, recipients of GlobalNet received multiple copies of #93 and manyof you contacted us begging for mercy... We are sincerely sorry, and againassure you that it will not happen again. The problem has been resolved,leaving us all the wiser and suitably humbled once again by the capriceof technology.------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 14:15:08 -0500From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)Message-ID: < 199708271915.OAA06722@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,a couple of days ago, i sent the first of a 2-part reply to the debategoing on about which way The Gambia should take to develop.the first part mainly presented a brief overview of Gambia socio-economicindicators since independence. in addition, restated the case for TheGambia turning her attention to technological development, specificallyinformation technologies.to poison your minds even more, i provided 2 examples of what i considerthe first prerequisite to progress: attitude. both examples were aimed atshowing the high stakes in the information technology industry, and theenormous money to be made by those who have the right attitude and take thecalculated risks.in this second, and final part, i will turn to what i think we can do as anation, and individually, to get us going in the right direction, andposition us to be an economic powerhouse in the next 20-odd years. again,i will include as many examples as i can to show that what i'm talkingabout in reference to the future in The Gambia is being done *right now* bya lot of people around the world.when it comes to building an information technology industry, *the* modelto copy is that of Silicon Valley in California. sometimes called just'The Valley', this area is a stretch roughly 50 miles long (approx. Banjulto Sibanor), and extending from San Franciso to San Jose.Silicon Valley is home to 2m people, and about 6,000 high-tech companies,according to a recent survey published in The Economist (March 29, 1997).the GDP of the Valley was reported at $65 billion, or about the same asthat of Chile, a country of 15m people. The Valley has been so welllately, riding the wave of the Internets' explosive growth, that in 1996one Valley company went public (started selling shares to the public) everyfive days, according to a recent article in Business Week (Aug. 25, 1997).in the process 62 new millionaires were created every 24 hours. numberslike these attract attention, and The Valley has sure been getting it'sfair share.even though The Valley is more known for it's information technologies,other sectors have also been making significant contributions to the pot ofsoup. certainly companies like Oracle, Intel, and Apple contribute to thisreputation. however, the region is also a powerhouse when it comes tobiotechnology and environmental engineering.the phenomenal success of Silicon Valley has provoked a keen interest inunderstanding how they came to be so successful. The recent Economistarticle (Mar. 29, 1997) referred to earlier listed a number of factors thatcontributed to this success.among these 'vital intangibles' are tolerance of failure, willingness totake risks, reinvestment in the community, enthusiasm for change, andpromotion on merit. in addition, people there loved collaborating, theindustry had ample variety of companies, and was open to anyone that wantedin.tolerating failure, and a willingness to take risks are two sides of thesame coin. for example, it's been estimated that only 1 in 20 start-upcompanies will hit the jackpot. this means that the other 19 will beoutright failures, or just be so-so. despite these odds, Silicon Valleyfinanciers (called venture capitalists) have not been held back fromfunding these young companies. According to The Economist (Mar. 29, 1997)one Silicon Valley venture capital firm invested around $1 billion to helpstart 250 companies that. in 1995 these companies had revenues of $44billion, and are worth $85 billion. these guys know what they're doing.another important attribute of the Valley is it's openness to anybody.indeed, foreigners (especially Asians) are big players there. for example,Business Week (Aug. 25, 1997) reported that Silicon Valley has about 1,500Asian American-owned tech companies, with the top 30 of having a marketvalue of $25 billion. that's a lot of money.needless to say, a everyone is trying to copy the Silicon Valleyphenomenon. whether you're talking about Silicon Hills (centered aroundAustin, Texas), Silicon Glen (in Scotland), Bangalore (India), orMalaysia's' Multimedia Super Corridor, everyone wants a piece of theaction. and it's all to do with the fact that there's a lot of money to bemade in the information technology sector, and there's even more money tobe made in the years to come.so what does all this mean for The Gambia? well, let's begin by redefiningthe task at hand. a few years ago, The Economist reported a Dutch studythat found that a total of 400 skills are needed to run a modern economy.if you think about it, it's pretty tough to come up with 400 skills thatGambians *can* do! i guess i'm not helping matters much by raising the bara bit.but don't despair, the point i'm trying to make here is that after attitude(which we talked about earlier), the next prerequisite to progress isskills, or a trained manpower. in other words, education. even though wehave a very high illiteracy rate in The Gambia, all is not lost, if we playour cards right.it is evident that we need a pool of people who are not only literate, butalso numerate. this raises the issues of not only education in general,but also science and technology education. a number of brilliantcontributions have been sent here from Latjor and Co that, i think, canform the basis for developing a science and tech education curriculum.at the risk of digressing a little, i would like to say that scienceeducation has also to be developed in conjunction with a *culture* ofscience. to this end, science education programming should be revamped inthe mass media. we can have a totally different thread of discussions onthat issue.but, back to the business of developing education to build and informationtechnology-savvy Gambia. let's begin with the basics. i suggest we take aclose look at Singapore's' vocational training programs. a book called'Vocational Training and the Labour Market: South-East Asia' (A. Siddiqui,Ed. ILO, 1993) highlights that island states' various vocational trainingprograms aimed at improving skilled manpower needed for the shift from anentre-pot trade-based economy to a skill-intensive manufacturing drivenone.i think Singapore's' Continuing Education and Training (CET) for workers issomething we should take a serious look at. this program is used to updateand retrain workers in response to changing market needs, and consists of 4programs. these are Basic Education Skills Training (BEST), WorkerImprovement Through Secondary Education (WISE), Modular Skills Training(MOST), and Training Initiative for Mature Employees (TIME). these guysknow how to come up with catchy acronyms.the BEST program is especially appealing to me because it seems to offerthe key to increasing our literacy rates (including the adult populations')in a hurry. BEST was launched by Singapore to raise the basic literacy andnumeracy skills of workers with less than primary education, a categoryunder which most Gambians fall.creating a good-sized pool Gambians that can read and write and do basicmath would open up possibilities for them to be employable in the lowerrungs of the information industry ladder. i have in mind the setting up ofGambian data entry and processing companies that will help companies aroundthe world convert information from paper to electronic formats.for example, an article in The Economist (Jan. 21, 1995) reported thatAirline Support Services in Bombay, India computerizes all Swissair's'paper work. It would have costed Swissair 25 times more, if the job wasdone in Switzerland. before you think that the computerization involvedtakes a lot, let me remind you that all that is required most of the timeis people with typing skills, and data entry experience to transferinformation from airline ticket coupons to company databases.the other educational aspect of positioning The Gambia for an informationtechnology-based economy would regard middle- and upper-level skills.these levels will mean training for anything from computer-aided design,computer programming, database management, and such stuff. i imagine thatafter a number of years of low-level work, we can gradually ramp-up to growa crop of people that will be skilled in these areas. this means that thequality of education available from the likes of GTTI and Gambia Collegewill have to be designed with growth (both in enrollment, and quality) inmind.developing a pool of information technology-savvy workers can pay offnicely. for example, The Economist (Mar. 29, 1997) article on SiliconValley said that India's high-tech industry employs 140,00 people in 600companies. Bangalore alone rakes in up to $280 million worth of softwaredevelopment work contracted from Silicon Valley. furthermore, between12,000 and 15,000 Indian information technology graduates are sent to theUS annually according to The Economist (Mar. 29, 1997).this means that India is well on it's way to strengthening its' position inthe information technology industry by creating communities on both sidesof the ocean that will all work toward that countries greater good. thisis easy to imagine given the vital role the vibrant Indian expatriatecommunity in Silicon Valley can play in steering contracts toward India.besides education, The Gambia should take a close look at attractingprivate investments, and information industry companies. this is a littlebit more tricky, given that we have to deal with a lot of stereotypes, anda history of bad attitude and poor judgment on our part. certainly, it'sgoing to take some work to convince people that we have put groundnutsbehind. also, we need to convince people that we deserve the money theyhave to invest more than, say, Senegal. to do that, we have to convincepeople that we would not only give them attractive returns on theirinvestments, but also guarantee that they will be safe from civil strife,changes in government, and erratic and dumb policies.we can also begin by taking a close look at what other countries likeMalaysia are doing. Malaysia has embarked on building what they call aMultimedia Super Corridor (MSC) aimed at attracting informationtechnology-companies to make that country the hub of their Asianoperations. MSC (check them out at http://mdc.cinenet.net ) has created alot of interest and excitement, and probably even more importantly a buzz,in the industry. by a 'buzz' a mean an atmosphere where people are talkingabout you. you see, when they are talking about Malaysia and their MSC,they are *not* talking about The Gambia. the buzz is a good tool forhelping fight stereotypes, and creating a positive atmosphere in whichpeople can evaluate opportunities for investing in your company, orcountry.before i wrap this up, i would also like to touch on how important it isthat we develop a *culture* of entrepreneurship in The Gambia. for toolong, we have been more than happy with getting a job, a wife and a family.the thought of creating a company that will employ people, do or makestuff, and make a difference has never occurred to many Gambians. we needto change that.in developing a business culture we also need to renew the attitudes ofbusiness people in The Gambia. for too long, the business success in TheGambia typically meant that you had to have at least 2 wives, one or twogirlfriends, and a Benz. no wonder, overnight sensations faded out in amatter of 2 or so years.the role of the government in all this has to be re-evaluated. it is myview that governments' role is to facilitate the processes, and provide thesafety and security of institutions that govern the rule of law. thus, thegovernment itself should think like an entrepreneur to help them do better;it should also provide a vision of the future around which people candevelop their companies; and it should finally offer those people who haveput their money in the country the peace of mind to sleep at night.i guess that's about all for now. i'll be more than happy to hear yourthoughts on the matter. i'm going to shut up for a while now. however,the debate and dialogue should go on.thanks.Katim------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 22:40:38 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: ECOWAS, US, S/LeoneMessage-ID: < 01BCB33A.C2EE3F40@difd.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB33A.C2FF0820"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB33A.C2FF0820Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBass, I have to disagree here. The criteria here for sanctioning coupd'etats is too subjective. We have to decide whether or not we want towork by the democratic process, i.e. are we ready for it, or not. Oncewe decide on it we must abide by it. Period.*************************************************************************=******************Democracy all the way is fine with me Latir, but could you please =explain to us an effective strategy that would help us get rid of a =democratically elected black leader(Cheluba) who would do almost =anything to make sure that he is not Dethroned by the very process that =Enthroned him in the first place. You see,I agree fully with Klaus =Kinkel,the German Foreign Minister,when he said that the enemies of =Democracy should be denied the good things that Democracy has to =offer.Our friend,Fafa Jawara,would still have been aging and sleeping at =State House in Banjul had some Gambians not found a cute way of sending =him into retirement. So,how do we deal with such pathologies? Or are =you suggesting that,for the sake of democracy, we should have left him =there until he died and another thief,Saihou Sabally,take his place?! I =don't think so! This is why I cannot agree to applying democracy on =someone who does not want democracy be applied on him.Keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 16:41:10 -0400 (EDT)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: Collapsed BuildingMessage-ID: < 970827163802_365531652@emout09.mail.aol.com Badera, I could'nt agree with you more, we are all concern when somethingtragic like this happenned non the less questions have to be asked andanswered and let the chips fall where they may. Keep up the good work.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 17:14:31 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: Dekat (fwd)Message-ID: < 199708272114.RAA26288@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textI am impressed by the amount of interest generated by Katim's Dekat. Unlikeother contributors, I will deliberately avoid the issue of chosingbetween Information techonolgy and agriculture. Instead I will try andaddress a few issue of how to make agriculture more meaningful. I takethat approach because of many reasons already outline by earliercontributors. To mention a few, we still have over 75% of ourpopulation living in the countryside with little or no trade exceptfarming. Also with land resources the only meaningful resources,directly accessible to majority of able Gambians, agriculture stillpresents a strong option for the country to take.First let me declare that I am not an expert in economics oragriculture. However, I am of the opion that the state of agriculturein the Gambia today is an unintended effect of hte government'seconomic development strategies. I do not think planners were wrong inbelieving that for a newly independent country like the Gambia, landarea one Million, population under one Million, one city, one road,one river, with not even one equiped hospital, college or high school,the best way to go about the business of making a living in thisworld is for the government to generate enough money and quickly tobuild some of the infrastructure.The concept is perfectly OK if strategies are adapted to changingsituations both within and outside the country. Decisions about policyand strategies must be based on sound technical and econonmicprinciples.I believe the fundamental problem with the policy today is the government'sInability to adapt to changing environment: Whether natural,social or economic evironment, agricultural planning and developmentwas not quick enough to respond to changing conditions. An example is therice devlopment projects. While rice may be our ultimate dream foodcrop, we must be aware of the changing environmental conditions.Reduced irrigation potential of river Gambia, and salt waterintrusion all of which are attributed to persistent droughts shouldall be warning signs that rice may after all not be economically andenvironmentally viable option for the Gambia. Another example of inabilityto adapt is in the area of our choice of cash crop. PEANUT. Despitethe crop's poor performance as a cash earner and a survivor under ourenvironmental conditions, there is little evidence of planners seriousquestioning its suitability.While the farmers are aware of this the government had always been tooslow to respond especially in supporting existing farmer innovations,aggressively seeking markets for farmer produce and facilitatingprocessing and storage services. To name a few farmer initiatives isthe lamb fattening programs. This is certainly successful but shouldexpanded to cattle, horses and donkeys. There currently (around 1993)few farmers in the North Bank with inspiration from Senegalese counterparts,who are raising a few cattle in their back yards to produce milk andmeat. Private individuals should be encouraged through tax exemption,credit or other means to expand this. This may be our key toself-sufficiency in meat production. The same applies to horse anddonkey breeding. Another important area is seeking markets for produceand goods. Given that we are no more than 1 Million we need theoutside world to survive. In the past governments have done a poor jobhelping our farmers sell their crops. The LOOMOS were a great idea andevery effort should be made to push their activity beyond Senegal. Aquestion I always ask is how can commercial farms sell their mangos inEurope when our petite farmer can't take them to Kaolack?Vegetables gardening is probably the most viable option in the Gambiatoday if preservation and marketing are sorted out. Even withoutmechanised systems or boreholes there is over production of many vegetables.. Farmers adapt to the situation by avoiding the unpopular orperishable ones. Even with modest investment in storage andpreservation farmers can improve their earnings considerably.I got to go!Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 15:07:39 +0100From: "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new developments & brief..catastopheMessage-ID: < B0000004951@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitFolks,First I want to apologise to Mr. Modou Jallow..or was it Lee who made theracist remarks..anyway I am confused as to who did what..but I apologise toany party offended in my last mail..then onward to new development..a good something or challenge to this nation is if all of us..the lucky fewthat are trained can engage in some of wealth creation..business.a verygood and new development has been Govt.s approval for our very few medicaldoctors to register and operate private clinics..this is good because onone hand..this allows them to earn more than the poor civil servantsalary..which believe me folks..is not good enough..one cannot take care ofone's family..for example..a qualified Engineer or medical doctor on D2500per month cannot afford to give the minimum healthcare and nutrition to anew born baby and nursing mother..and this individual does know better..byvirtue of his/her training and exposure..this individual can earn atleast3 x more in the private sector in The Gambia but will cut off the mass ofGambians who still depend on Govt. provided Service..therefore allowing him to work privately and pay taxes as well as offerhis/her services through govt. is a win-win situation..medical doctors inThe Gambia do not get proportionally the fair share of societal andfinancial reward..this amounts to aprox. D5000 per month from Govt. andabout D10,000 from private practice..some can even afford to more thanoccasionally offer free medical services to poorer neighbourers andrelatives...so now more of our new and younger doctors can afford to stay in Govt.services with or without providing private services..on the other hand..other services like Lawyers, Engineers, Accountants arestill faced with the stiff regulations that are apt for Western countrieswhere conflict of interest is worth legislating against Civil Servantshaving private jobs..there..they do have nearly enough of the skilledpersonnel they require..here we may have 1 for every 50 we need..so I think if the new policy for doctors is expanded for most professionalservices..this country will gain rather than lose..especially in view ofthe fact that all these persons will create a minimum of 1 extra person...of course it will be illegal to give contracts to concerns one hasfinancial interest in..and transgressors must be punished..I was shocked to discover that an Accountant with an ACCA with the Govt.earns approx. D2300 per month compared with a counterpart at Shell or Elfor the Audit firms..D10-15,000 per month..it is no surprise that almost 95%leave after serving a year bonding resulting of course in poor Govt.accounts and audit procedures..it is the same story in most professions..weuse Govt. to get Training and leave for greener pastures..Govt. should try to reduce the lure by changing those rules that may berequired in the West but are disastrous for Govt. and the individualsaffected..any comments...and to sum up..if Katim of DEKAT could innovate some morelike this FORUM..and all of us try something similar maybe we can move thiscountry forward..Bye for now and Peacepmj------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Aug 1997 21:45:53 -0000From: "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!..in response to racism, criticismMessage-ID: < B0000004996@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitAfter thinking a while about my "news-mails" I see that I could havebeen more clear in stating that this was my personal experience,and could contain errors.I guess a disclaimer of some sort is a goodthing to include if information is second-hand.My apologies for that.TorsteinCommitThe Gambia>Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow">Folks,>may I appeal to all ...>Mr. Modou Jallow..you may have a point to make about unfounded info..andrumours..>Peace>pmj------------------------------Date: Thu, 28 Aug 1997 03:17:34 -0400From: Yusupha AK Ceesay < yusupha@elephantwalk.com To: "'Gambia L'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: To Badara JoofMessage-ID: < 01BCB361.1D113D80@remote113.channel1.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB361.1D113D80"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB361.1D113D80Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableI did not mean that people should not talk about it. What I meant was =that why should we speculate if we don't even know what happen. Yes =everyone is saying is a bad way of the construction but can we proof it. =The logic sense to that is do any of think that the contractors will do =that by knowing that their life is in that building if it ever fall.Please let us get reasons and proofs on such things before rushing to =conclusionsThanks always in touch.Yus------------------------------ Momodou





List Managers!



Kindly subscribe Eliman Jeng to the list. Address:



eliman@online.no



Thanks,

Abdou Oujimai





in The Gambia with the unpredictable rain patterns

Habib

Wednesday August 27 4:51 PM EDT



El Nino, Scourge of Crops, Markets, Revives



By Elif Kaban



GENEVA (Reuters) - El Nino, an abnormal tropical Pacific Ocean weather =20

pattern which causes devastating droughts and floods, could become the =20

"climate event of the century" and surpass its devastating 1982-83 =20

episode, scientists said Wednesday=2E



The freak weather condition, which could play havoc with crops and, =20

indirectly, with financial markets, has emerged as a key factor for =20

global investors in emerging markets from Latin America to Africa=2E



Jagadish Shukla, head of the Washington-based Institute of Global =20

Environment and Society, told a scientific gathering in Geneva that the =20

phenomenon, which disrupts global rainfall and wind patterns, caused =20

record sea surface temperatures in July=2E



The weather pattern could be "the climate event of the century," he was =20

quoted in a statement as telling delegates at Geneva's Conference on the =20

World Climate Research Program, which is being attended by 300 scientists =20=

=20

from more than 100 countries=2E



El Nino is an abnormal state of the ocean-atmosphere system in the =20

tropical Pacific which causes exceptionally warm and long-lived ocean =20

currents=2E It affects the weather not only locally but can also can cause=20=

=20

droughts or flooding in far-flung regions=2E



Shukla said that El Nino -- Spanish for "The Child" and named after Jesus =20=

=20

by Peruvian fishermen because it tends to peak around Christmas -- could =20

surpass this century's strongest episode which peaked in the winter of =20

1982-83=2E



That episode, which hit areas of South America and in particular Peru, is =20=

=20

estimated to have resulted in the deaths of almost 2,000 people and =20

caused at least $13 billion worth of damage=2E



South America suffered both flooding and drought as typical rainfall =20

patterns were turned upside down by warming waters=2E



In Peru, the economy shrank by 12 percent during the period and the =20

national fishing industry was decimated=2E



There were acute water shortages in Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia =20=

=20

and southern Africa, while both the United States and Western Europe were =20=

=20

hit by storms and floods=2E



Investors, crop analysts and economists from West Africa and South =20

America to Australia are closely watching the odd effects of El Nino, =20

which can be a havoc on agricultural and economic output and cause flash =20

flooding that can sever road and rail links=2E





Forecasts on El Nino allow farmers to plant appropriate crops depending =20

on whether it will be a dry year or unseasonably wet, and take =20

precautions such as pre-emptive flood control measures=2E



Shukla said forecast models, ocean observations and satellite data showed =20=

=20

the sea surface temperature in the eastern tropic Pacific in July had =20

"exceeded all previous records=2E"



"Regional manifestations of this major climate event are already being =20

noticed in several parts of the world," the Indian-born expert added in a =20=

=20

technical presentation to experts=2E He was expected to give a news =20

briefing later on Wednesday=2E



The United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which is =20

hosting the Geneva conference, said that the current strong El Nino =20

episode, expected to persist into early 1998, had caused wetter than =20

normal conditions over the islands of the central tropical Pacific and in =20=

=20

Chile and Argentina, and drier than normal conditions over parts of =20

eastern Australia and Indonesia=2E



In Indonesia, traders say a drought linked to El Nino is already =20

blistering coffee trees, causing fears of a reduced crop, while in the =20

Philippines, weathermen say the phenomenon is causing rice and corn =20

growing areas in the south to dry up=2E



In the Ivory Coast, where rain picked up in cocoa-producing areas in =20

mid-August, crop analysts say that if an El Nino weather pattern hitting =20

other parts of the world brought dry weather before October, harvest =20

potential could be cut by up to 25 percent=2E





------------------------------------------------------------------------

Help







------------------------------------------------------------------------

Previous



**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





Habib you wrote:



> This is an article that may help some of us understand what is happening

> in The Gambia with the unpredictable rain patterns

> Habib



Habib, below is also the August update UN report on the SAHEL region.





SAHEL WEATHER AND CROP SITUATION 1997



Global Information and Early Warning System on food and agriculture

=========================================================================

Update as of 20 August 1997



Unfavourable crop prospects in The Gambia, Mauritania and Senegal

but growing conditions satisfactory so far in other Sahelian countries

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



The dry spell which started in mid-July over most parts of Senegal, The

Gambia and Mauritania persisted in late July and early August over most

parts of the centre and the north of Senegal and over western Mauritania.

Following dry weather during the second dekad of July, precipitation

resumed in the south of Senegal during the third dekad but remained

limited or absent in the centre and the north. During the first dekad of

August, rains again decreased over most part of the country, remaining

generally below 15mm except in the south. They resumed in mid-August,

notably in the west. Substantial rains have been registered on 14, 16 and

18 August by the meteorological stations of the centre while they remained

sparse or absent in the north (except in Matam area where a rainfall of

about 35mm has been registered on 15 August). The satellite imagery for

the second dekad of August (from 10 to 20 August) confirms that

precipitation has been more intense over the western part of the country

(see attached last dekads images and film of the rainy season). In

Mauritania, following mostly dry weather in mid or late July (except in

the extreme south-east), some rains have been registered in early and

mid-August in the south and south-east while the weather remained dry in

the west. In The Gambia, rains resumed in late July after the dry spell of

mid-July but precipitation remained limited. Countrywide rainfall was

reported on 20 August. The Government has declared a partial crop failure

during a meeting with the donor community on 14 August.



In the affected areas, millet and sorghum crops which had been planted in

June/early July failed or have been severely affected by the dry spell. In

all the three countries, assessment missions have been organized by the

governments. These missions, to be completed within the next week, will

provide useful indications on current crop conditions and possible needs

for assistance to affected farmers, notably for the recession and

off-season crops which are normally planted from November as well as for

the livestock sector which has been affected by poor pastures. Replantings

of coarse grains could be undertaken following the rains which resumed in

mid-August in the centre and the north of Senegal and in Mauritania.

However, only short cycle varieties may have a chance to reach maturity if

the rainy season continues to late October. In any case, crop prospects

are poor and below average harvests are anticipated in Senegal, The Gambia

and Mauritania.



In the other parts of the Sahel, growing conditions remained more

favourable. Rains are widespread and quite abundant over all producing

areas of Chad, reaching northern parts of the Sahelian zone in mid-August.

Rains remained also generally widespread over the main producing areas of

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. They were quite abundant in late July and

early August over the south and centre of Mali and in late July over

Burkina Faso. In Guinea Bissau, following reduced rains in mid-July,

precipitation became abundant in late July and remained widespread in

August. In Cape Verde, plantings are underway following the start of the

rains in late July. GIEWS is continuously monitoring the situation in

collaborations with national services and information systems. The system

will issue updates on the situation, as necessary.



Hello all,



The DV-99 Visa lottery information is out. Here are the details.



Regards,



Kamara.



DV-99 VISA LOTTERY



DETAILS AND APPLICATION PROCEDURE

IMMIGRATION BULLETIN, Special DV-99 Lottery Edition



NOTE: On August 26, 1997, the Department of State released

information on the next green card lottery. In this special issue,

the most common questions about the lottery are addressed.



QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT DV-99



What is the "Green Card" Lottery?



The U.S. Congress has authorized the allotment of 55,000

immigrant visas in the DV-99 category during Fiscal Year 1999

(which runs from October 1, 1998 to September 30, 1999).

Foreign nationals who are natives of countries determined by

the I.N.S. (according to a mathematical formula based upon

population totals and totals of specified immigrant admissions

for a 5-year period) are eligible to apply. The application period

will begin at noon Eastern US time on October 24, 1997 and will

end at noon Eastern US time on November 24, 1997.





Nationals of which countries are excluded?



Canada, China-mainland China and Taiwan (nationals of Hong

Kong are not included), Columbia, The Dominican Republic,

El Salvador, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines, Poland,

South Korea, United Kingdom (natives of Northern Ireland and

Hong Kong are eligible, but natives of Anguilla, Bermuda, British

Virgin Islands, Caymen Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibralter,

Montserrat, Pitcairn, St. Helena, and the Turks and Caicos Islands

are not eligible), Vietnam





How are visas allotted?



The DV-99 program apportions visa issuance among six

geographic regions (Africa, Asia, Europe, North America (other

than Mexico), Oceania, and South America (including Mexico,

Central America and the Caribbean). The world is divided up

into high and low admission regions and each of the six regions

is divided into high and low admission states. A greater portion

of the visas go to the low admission regions than to high

admissions regions. High admission states are entirely

excluded from the lottery (those states are listed above) and low

admission states compete equally with other low admission

states in the same region. No single state may receive more than

7% (3,850) of the 55,000 allotted visas. The allotment for this year

is as follows:



Africa: 21,409

Asia: 7,254

Europe: 23,024

North America: 8 (only the Bahamas is included)

South America: 2,468

Oceania: 837





Who is eligible to apply for the lottery?



To receive a DV-99 visa, an individual must be a native of a low

admission foreign state (described above). The individual must

have at least a high school education or its equivalent, or, within

the preceding five years, two years work experience in an

occupation requiring at least two years training or experience.





What does it mean to have a "high school education or its equivalent?"



"High School education or its equivalent" means the successful

completion of a twelve year course of elementary and secondary

education in the U.S. or successful completion in another county

of a formal course of elementary and secondary education

comparable to complete a 12 year education in the U.S. or

successful completion in another country of a formal cause of

elementary and secondary education comparable to completion

of a 12 year education in the U.S. Passage of a high school

equivalency examination is not sufficient. It is permissible to have

completed one's education in less than 12 years or greater than

12 years if the course of study completed is equivalent to a U.S.

high school education. Documentary proof of education (including

a diploma or school transcript) should NOT be submitted with the

application, but must be presented to the consular office at the

time of formally applying for an immigrant visa application.





What does it mean to have "two years work experience in an

occupation requiring at least two years training or experience?"



The determination of which occupations require at least two years

of training or experience shall be based upon the Department of

Labor's Dictionary of Occupational Titles. If the occupation is not

listed in the DOT, the Department of State will consider alternate

evidence. Please Email or write me if you need to check the DOT

(this will probably not be necessary for the vast majority of you

since most of you have high school degrees or the equivalent.

As with proof of education, documentary proof of work experience

should not be submitted with the application, but must be

presented to the consular office at the time of a formal immigrant

visa application.





Can I be a "native" of a country other than the country in which I

was born?



A native is both someone born within one of qualifying countries

and someone entitled to the "charged" to such country under

Section 202(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Thus

someone may be (1) charged to the country of birth of his/her

spouse; (2) a minor dependent child can be charged to the

country of birth of a parent; and (3) an applicant born in a country

of which neither parent was a native may be charged to the

country of birth of either parent. If one claims to be a native of a

country other than where one was born, he/she must include

a statement to that effect on the lottery application and must

show the country of chargeability on the application envelope

(see discussion of the application form and envelope).





Will applying for the lottery affect one's ability to receive a

nonimmigrant visa?



Probably not. Technically, filing a visa lottery application is

equivalent to filing an immigrant petition. According to source

at the Department of State, a consulate will only be notified IF

the person is selected in the lottery. An individual who is not

chosen is on his honor to state that he/she applied for the lottery.

Theoretically, if your name is selected in the lottery, you may have

trouble renewing nonimmigrant status while waiting for your name

to be cleared for processing (see discussion on the postselection

process for securing a green card). This should only be a

temporary problem since permanent residency should eventually

be awarded. There is still a risk that you will fail to be deemed

eligible for the DV-99 visa or the Department of State will have

overestimated the number of individuals to select in the lottery

(see discussion on how the selection process works). However,

of all the lawyers with whom I have spoken, none have ever

reported a problem with a client having entered the lottery. We

have instructed our clients to answer the question on the OF

156 concerning previous immigrant visa applications as follows:

"My lawyer entered me in the DV-99 lottery." We have never had

a problem reported. We have yet to hear of anyone denied a visa

because of a previous lottery application.





Do I need to be in lawful visa status to compete?



An individual who is in the U.S. need NOT be in lawful status to

compete in the lottery. However, the Department of State has

indicated that it will share information with the Immigration and

Naturalization Service for the "formulation, amendment,

administration and enforcement" of the country's immigration

laws. Furthermore, a person out of status may be subject to

the new three and ten year bars on admission of the 1996

immigration law and unable to take advantage of winning the

lottery. Because the laws on this subject are highly complex,

it is recommended that out of status persons contact an

immigration lawyer to determine their status and an

appropriate strategy.





Does it matter whether I am or am not in the U.S.?



Individuals who otherwise meet the requirements for competition

in the lottery, may compete whether they are in the United States

or in a foreign country.





Are there any limitations on the number of entries I can send in

for the lottery?



Each individual is limited to one application in the lottery. If more

than one application is received, the individual will be totally

disqualified. Note: Hundreds of thousands of applications are

rejected every year due to multiple applications.





May a husband and wife each submit a separate application?



Yes. If otherwise qualified, a husband and a wife may each submit

one lottery application. If either is selected in the lottery, the

other would be entitled to derivative status.





If I win, can I get green cards for my family?



Your spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21 are

automatically entitled to the same status as you.





Is there a minimum age to apply for the lottery?



There is not a minimum age to apply for the lottery. However,

the education/work experience requirements will effectively

preclude most people under 18 from applying.





May I adjust status in the U.S. if I am selected?



An applicant may adjust status (switch to permanent residency

in the U.S.) if they meet the normal requirements for adjusting

status with the INS (including not having previously been out of

visa status). Applicants who adjust must first send the forms

they receive from the National Visa Center back to the National

Visa Center. In order to apply for adjustment of status, the INS

must be able to complete action on the case before September

30, 1999.





How does the selection process work?



The National Visa Center in New Hampshire will receive all

applications. Upon receipt, the NVC will place the letter into one

of six geographic regions and assign the letter an individual

number. Within each region, the first letter randomly selected

will be the first person registered, the second letter selected

will be the second person registered, etc. When a case is

registered, the applicant will immediately be sent a notification

letter which will give visa application instructions.



About 100,000 persons, both principal applicants and their

spouses and children, will be registered. Since it is probable

that some of the first 55,000 persons registered will not apply

for a DV-99 visa, this figure is assumed to eventually be

reduced to about 55,000. However, there is a risk that some

applicants will be left out. According to the Department of

State, all applicants will be informed promptly of their place on

the list. Each month visas will be issued, according to

registration lottery rank order, to those ready for visa issuance

for that month. Once 55,000 visas are issued, the program ends.

Registrants for this year's lottery will have to have their visa in

hand by September 30, 1999 at the latest. You must be

prepared to act promptly if your name is selected.





How will I know if I was not selected?



The State Department will not notify applicants who are not

selected. The only way you will know that you are not selected is

if you have not received a registration notification letter before the

date the INS officially states that it has stopped notifying people

(expected to between April and July of 1998).





Is there an application fee to enter the lottery?



No. There is no government application fee for submitting a

lottery application. If you win the lottery, you will pay a special

DV-99 case processing fee later. Winners will also have to pay

regular visa fees at the time of visa issuance. Certain law firms

and immigration consultants offer application services and the

fees for such services may vary. IT IS NOT NECESSARY TO

USE SUCH A SERVICE.





Can someone selected in the lottery receive a waiver of any of the

grounds of visa ineligibility on the basis of winning the lottery?



No. There is no special provision for the waiver of any grounds

of visa ineligibility for lottery winners other than those provided

for in the Immigration and Nationality Act. Also, holders of J 1

visas with a two year home residency requirement will not be

able to receive a waiver of this requirement by virtue of being

selected in the lottery. A holder of a J visa can still enter the

lottery, but he/she will have to qualify for a residency waiver in

the same manner as is normally required to get such a waiver.

Because all visas must be issued by the end of September

1999, individuals who have not yet begun their home residency

are effectively precluded (unless they are able to get a waiver of

the home residency requirement quickly).





May someone apply for a DV-99 visa if they are already registered

in another visa category?



Yes.





In what region is my native country assigned?



(1) Africa



Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Congo

Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Djibouti

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia, The

Ghana

Guinea (Conakry)

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Rwanda

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sudan

Swaziland

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zaire

Zambia

Zimbabwe



(2) Asia



Afghanistan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

Burma

Cambodia

China-mainland (not eligible for DV-99)

China-Taiwan (not eligible for DV-99)

Hong Kong

India (not eligible for DV-99)

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Japan

Jordan

Korea, North

Korea, South (not eligible for DV-99)

Kuwait

Laos

Lebanon

Malaysia

Maldives

Mongolia

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Philippines (not eligible for DV-99)

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Syria

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

Vietnam (not eligible for DV-99)

Yemen



(3) Europe



Albania

Andorra

Armenia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina (including components)

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France (including components and dependent areas overseas)

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands (including components and dependent areas overseas)

Northern Ireland

Norway

Poland (not eligible for DV-99)

Portugal (including components and dependent areas overseas)

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Turkey

Ukraine

United Kingdom (not eligible for DV-99; NOTE: natives of

Northern Ireland and Hong Kong are eligible, but natives of Anguilla,

Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Caymen Islands, Falkland Islands,

Gibralter, Montserrat, Pitcairn, St. Helena, and the Turks and Caicos

Islands are not eligible)

Uzbekistan

Vatican City (an independent city under the jurisdiction of the

Holy See)



(4) North America



Bahamas, The

Canada (not eligible for DV-99)

United States



(5) Oceania



Australia

Fiji

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Micronesia, Federated States of

Nauru

New Zealand

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Solomon Islands

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Western Samoa



(6) South America, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean



Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Barbados

Belize

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia (not eligible for DV-99)

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominica

Dominican Republic (not eligible for DV-99)

Ecuador

El Salvador (not eligible for DV-99)

Grenada

Grenadines

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica (not eligible for DV-99)

Mexico (not eligible for DV-99)

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

Venezuela



------------------------------------------------------------------



HOW TO APPLY FOR THE LOTTERY



There is no form for the DV-99 lottery. All that is required is

that the proper information is typed or clearly printed in the

Roman alphabet on a plain sheet of paper, the application

is signed by the applicant, a proper photograph is included

and the application is sent in a properly addressed envelope

via regular mail.



Each application must contain the following information and

documents:



1. APPLICANT'S FULL NAME



Last Name, First Name and Middle Name

(Italicize Last Name/Surname/Family Name)

Example: Doe, John James [remember to italicize

last name]



2. APPLICANT'S DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH



Date of Birth: Day, Month, Year

Example: 15 November 1961



Place of Birth: City/Town, District/County, Province,

Country (use current name of country if country's name

has changed)

Example: Munich, Bavaria, Germany,



3. NAME, DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH OF APPLICANT'S SPOUSE

AND CHILDREN



[Note: Do not list parents as they are not entitled

to derivative status.]



4. APPLICANT'S NATIVE COUNTRY IF DIFFERENT FROM

COUNTRY OF BIRTH



5. APPLICANT'S MAILING ADDRESS, PHONE NUMBER

(if possible) AND NEAREST CONSULATE



Be sure the address is complete since this is where notification

will be sent if the application is selected. A telephone number is

optional. Also list location of U.S. Consular office closest to

current residence or last residence prior to entering U.S.



6. The Applicant's signature is required on the application

(preferably the bottom). This is a new requirement.



7. A recent 1 1/2 inch by 1 1/2 inch (or 37 mm by 37 mm)

photograph of the applicant. The applicant's name must be printed

across the back of the photograph. Be sure to tape the photo to the

application form using a clear tape. Do not staple or paper clip the

photo.



The application should be placed in an envelope which is between

6 inches and 10 inches (15 cm to 25 cm) in length and between 3 1/2

inches and 4 1/2 inches (9 cm to 11 cm) in width.



In the upper left hand corner of the front of the envelope must be

the country of which the applicant is a native. Typed or clearly

printed below the country must be the same name and mailing

address of the applicant as are shown on the application form.



Example:



New Zealand

James John Doe

1111 Main Street

Nashville, Tennessee 37204





WHERE TO SEND THE APPLICATION



Applications must be sent by regular mail (not by hand delivery,

telegram, or any means requiring acknowledgment such as

registered mail or express mail) to one of the six following

addresses, depending upon the region of the applicant's native

country.



Note carefully the importance of using the correct postal zip code

for each region:



AFRICA: DV-99 Program

National Visa Center

Portsmouth, NH 00213

U.S.A.





ASIA: DV-99 Program

National Visa Center

Portsmouth, NH 00210

U.S.A.





SOUTH AMERICA: DV-99 Program

National Visa Center

Portsmouth, NH 00211

U.S.A.





EUROPE: DV-99 Program

National Visa Center

Portsmouth, NH 00212

U.S.A.





OCEANIA: DV-99 Program

National Visa Center

Portsmouth, NH 00214

U.S.A.





NORTH AMERICA: DV-99 Program

National Visa Center

Portsmouth, NH 00215

U.S.A.



---------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 28 Aug 1997 14:32:33 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Africa summit may impose tighter Sierra Leone curbs

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Africa summit may impose tighter Sierra Leone curbs

Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



(Adds foreign ministers' proposals)

By Matthew Tostevin

ABUJA, Aug 28 (Reuter) - A tougher embargo aimed at removing Sierra

Leone's military junta will be proposed to the annual summit of West

African leaders opening in the Nigerian capital on Thursday, conference

sources said.

Foreign ministers from the 16-member Economic Community of West

African States (ECOWAS) ended a marathon meeting that went on through

the night and decided to recommend tighter sanctions against Freetown

coup leader Major Johnny Paul Koroma.

Diplomats said they also decided to recommende that the mandate of

the regional force ECOMOG which helped end a seven-year civil war in

Liberia should be extended to include Sierra Leone.

"An embargo would be open to review after a set period to determine

whether progress has been made or if more action is necessary," one

said.

The heads of state, most of whom were in Abuja by Wednesday

evening, were due to discuss the proposals at the full session from

Thursday to Friday.

The exact time for the start of the summit had not been made public

and conference sources said the heads of state were waiting for the

arrival of a few of their colleagues.

Sierra Leone is represented by Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, the elected

civilian president who was driven into exile by the May 25 coup.

Diplomats said a committee of four countries set up to find a way

to restore Kabbah, proposed enforcing a formal embargo against Koroma,

replacing an appeal for sanctions made after his coup which had been

largely ignored.

They would back this with an appeal to the international community

and the United Nations to respect the embargo.

Regional giant Nigeria and its military strongman General Sani

Abacha, the ECOWAS chairman, lead demands for tough action with military

backing and a threat of force to reverse the coup if an embargo and

dialogue fail.

The other members of the four-nation committee, Guinea, Ghana and

Ivory Coast, are much more cautious.

"The unfortunate events in Sierra Leone, which pose a potential

threat to the stability of our sub-region and the cohesion of our

organisation, present us with serious and new challenges," said Nigerian

Foreign Minister Tom Ikimi.

"This meeting ... will test our ability to fight to restore peace

in Sierra Leone."

A Nigerian attempt to shell Koroma out of power on June 2 failed

when his troops and Revolutionary United Front allies attacked

ill-prepared Nigerian soldiers, who were in Sierra Leone under a defence

pact.

Military sources said the army wants ECOWAS to approve a tough

embargo which would be reviewed after four weeks, with an implicit

threat of force to remove Koroma if needed.

The ECOWAS member states are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde,

Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali,

Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

Not counting Sierra Leone, nine of their heads of state first came

to power through force of arms.

Since 1990, when it stepped in to try to end Liberia's civil war,

ECOWAS has been dominated by security issues at the expense of the

regional economic integration it was set up in 1975 to promote.

An ECOWAS summit in Abuja last year spent much of its time working

on a deal to press Liberia's warlords into the elections which were won

in July by Charles Taylor, who launched the civil war in 1989.

Diplomats said the foreign ministers would recommend ECOMOG's stay

in Liberia should be extended for a further 12 months.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 28 Aug 1997 15:56:49 -0400 (EDT)

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To: africans@iastate.edu

Cc: jacka@einstein.franklin.edu

Subject: Smile of the week (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Have a good labor day weekend!!!





Smile of the Week

>

>Forwarded: Perspectives on Marriage

>

>ECONOMIST: Marriage is like a barter trade. There must be a double

>coincidence of wants.

>

>OPHTHALMOLOGIST: Love is blind. But marriage is an eye opener.

>

>OPTICIAN: Before you get married, open two eyes. After that, close one eye.

>

>PHILOSOPHER: Marriage teaches you forbearances, meekness, patience,

>thriftiness and a great many things you wouldn't need if you had stayed

>single.

>

>PLUMBER: Marriage is like a warm bath. Once you get used to it, it is

>not so hot.

>

>SOLDIER: Marriage is like a besieged castle. Those who are outside try to

>get in while those who are inside try to get out.

>

>VIOLINIST: Marriage is like a violin. After the beautiful music is over,

>the strings are still attached.

>

>WASHERWOMAN: Marriage is the most expensive way to get your laundry free.

>



>

>



-----------------------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Research Associate

The Ohio State University

Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

590 Woody Hayes Drive

Columbus, OH 43210



Fax: (614)292-9448

Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

E-mail:





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Aug 1997 11:49:02 +0100

From: "<

To: "gambia-l" <

Subject: Re: Collapsed Building

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <

via Commit





Folks,

This is a hypothesis based on news reports and comments by survivors on

Gambia-TV and is in no way conclusive..



Eye-witnesses and survivors on the ground floor claim that there was a

''..Creaking sound..or sounds..'' prior to the Building collapsing..



as there is no public inquiry yet and the building plans have not been made

public..my first hypothesis for the sound..is



1. In Reinforced concrete design and construction..Steel is great in

tension and poor in compression..and concrete is great under compression

but poor under tension..( Civil Engineers will know that )..so in a

reinforced concrete beam..that is concrete + steel reinforcement...the

steel provides the tensile strength..so when a beam starts failing under

load..it warps..that is the sagging..a common sight where the beams have

long spans...also the concrete provides the compressive strength..



so in a column..the concrete is the key element as a column is subjected to

more compressive force..again when a column fails..it warps to the

sides..outwardly from the load



so the creaking noise may be attributed to the cured or curing concrete

yielding under load and tearing apart..after the concrete has failed

naturally the columns (dependent on the steel only) gave way and the

building came down



2. Now it is obvious that the concrete in this building had not achieved

full strength..so a major loss of center as the collapse of the columns

caused the entire structure to fail..

the hypothesis that the columns on the ground floor gave way is supported

by the nature and angle of the collapsed building..down unto itself..the

neighbouring houses..on average 10m or less away were unaffected..it

collapsed basically the way a building demolished by dynamite does..in such

demolition, the key structural elements ..the columns are blown away and

the building just collapses..



3. so if we assume that the building failure derives as described

above..the second question is why did the columns give way...



this could be under-designing or overloading and we can only know this from

reviewing the detail plans or structural plans..in building design..there

is an n- factor or safety factor..say if the load on a building is for

example 10 000 kilonewtons with an n-factor of 2..the structure is designed

to handle 20 000 kilonewtons

this also applies to roads, all of you have seen roadsand bridges with

signs saying ''only vehicles under 4 tonnes"..now a 5 tonne truck does

occasionally cross with no apprent damage..but 10 tonne truck may or may

not cause some failure..this type of road failure is very common in The

Gambia due to trucks overloading..and typically when the subbase and base

of the road yields or fails, it results in depressions..



now it is a common fallacy to think that Concrete achieves full strength

after 28 days..it does not..it is a curve and if tested at after say 7, 14,

21 or 28 days..we can assuage whether the concrete has met its strength

specification..

why is this important?



i. if this was not design flaw..but the concrete is subjected to severe

loading even before it has gained say 50% strength after 14 days or 80%

after 28 days..for example...then let us suppose the n-factor has been

taken into account..add the particular fact that the accident occurred

during severe rains and downpour..add the mass to the water to the

load..which could easily be a significant 20% additional load if we take

into account that the blocks would have absorbed some of the water..the

building was fairly open and there must have been some collection of

water..all this load would be acting...



so quite easily a series of incidents peculiar to this accident could have

overload the structural elements notably the columns of the ground floor

and result in this type of collapse...



another salient point is in design..we use concrete mix..1:2:4 or

1:3:6..that is the ratio of 1 50kg bag of cement to 2 wheel barrows of fine

aggregate (sand) to 4 wheel barrows of gravel..etc but these measurements

are fairly rough with easily a + or - 10% error margin due to the wheel

barrow size or even the weight of the cement bags..a local test once

established an average weight of 47kg for the supposed 50k bags..

so this could also result in a design mix not giving the required

strength..



so I have tried to establish that quite innocently this accident can

occur..and without prejudice I have tried to briefly show multiple failure

causes..I do not claim that this is what happen but what could have

happen...



i will stop for now and I will try to see other dimensions to this tragic

accident and I hope this comment will be taken in good faith by all..

Peace

pmj



p.s. DISCLAIMER

This article does not in any way or form claim to be a matter of fact but a

hypothesis of what could have happened.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Aug 1997 18:48:39 +0200

From:

To:

Message-ID: <



Hi everybody,



I'll just make a brief comment on Pa Musa's piece...



Conjestion has made multi-storey buildings a necessity around the coastal areas in the Gambia. Just building them isn't too much of a challenge, but making them fulfill all intended functions can be a great hurdle even for most experienced engineers. It is just natural for property developers to find the cheapest means that are available (quality considerations do come into the picture, but costs always tips the scales). Contractors also do work for the dough, so they try every way they can to maximise profits by for example paying the guys erecting the reinforced concrete columns peanuts (excuse the expression!). These guys, sweating under the sun, would take a bundle or two of the steel rods to be used to erect the columns....the all to familiar end being crooked columns and worst still failure of the whole building. I'm not speculating speculating on the causes of the collapse of the building, these are just facts of life in the building industry out there. A possible solu!

tion to the problem would be an incorruptible regulatory/supervisory body that provides guidelines/standards whose adherence to would be compulsory for anybody erecting a building (in the first instance say public buildings because if applied generaly it would mean that no private houses are constructed). The dissaster the last Mexico City earthquake was compared to those of Kobe and San Francisco demonstrates the benefits of adherence to strict (and good) building standards.

I'm not gonna bore you with technical details now because Pa Musa has already higlighted som possible causes, but I will just dwell a bit on one thing that local builders seem not to understand. A column or pillar (be it steel or concrete) that carries any significant loading will ultimately buckle. The time of the process depending on various factors. One important such deciding factor is the initial deviation from a straight configuration ie. how bent it was at the time it was erected. (You can demonstrate this by first pressing the end of a ruler on a table and then giving it a little sideways push at mid-height (to introduce bending).......a longer ruler will make the buckling loading even less (length is another important factor)). I have seen walls of newly built houses with gaping cracks - even before occupants move in. All because of columns that are not built straight (yes, and maybe foundations.....). So if you're gonna build a "castle" in Gambia, you make sure the c!

olumns are straight otherwise it's destiny might be the same as the one made of sand.....



Take care!

Have a nice weekend.



Abdou



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Aug 1997 13:26:40 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Collapsed Building

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Pa Musa Jallow" <



> This is a hypothesis based on news reports and comments by survivors

> on Gambia-TV and is in no way conclusive..



Pa Musa, thank you for your extensive and informative hypothesis. I'm

sure most of us, like myself, are appreciative of your help here.



Before going on, I would like to restate what Pa Musa said in that this

is only a hypothesis and until a proper on-location investigation is

conducted by professionals like Pa Musa, in all fairness to the

construction company, Gamsen, we should refrain from using this to make

accusations against them.



As Jabou mentioned, Mr. Samba, the Managing Director of Gamsen, is also

a shareholder of Gacem, the cement company. I've also heard that he had

at least some ownership of the now collapsed building, either through

his company or privately. As he is a well educated and astute

businessman, we should keep all this mind before we start pointing

fingers in our mind.



Even if Pa Musa's hypothesis is true, the cause of the collapse could be

anything from bone fide errors in construction, to an act of God

(nature), to terrorism. The most important issue I believe this all

raises is that of adherence to and enforcement of a legal building

code. Perhaps some of may be in a position to address this. What is

the state of the present building codes in The Gambia? How are they

enforced? Does the government have the capacity to properly enforce

them?



Last year there was a disaster on the site of Arch 22. A concrete slab

collapsed or fell and killed three workers. I believe it was concluded

that the slab, that was not yet set, was accidentally hit by something

containing concrete (a contraption from which concrete is poured) that

was attached to a crane. That incident raised many questions including

the hours put in by the workers to meet the July 22 opening of the arch

to the type of crane being used. While I do not believe the

investigation into that incident found any negligence on the part of the

builders, who incidentally was Gamsen, the type of crane used was

changed. A crane where the operator operates from near ground level was

changed to one where the operator works at the level of construction so

that the activity takes place at his or her eye level. This change may

or may not have been as a result of the accident for it could have been

scheduled before.



Also, the construction of the arch later raised another issue as, while

it looks as though it was designed so, cars are not normally permitted

to drive under it. It has been said that this is a safety measure due

to the potentially harmful vibrations on the structure from vehicles

driving beneath or through it. I have not been able to confirm this and

, in all fairness, the policy could be one solely of courtesy

(supposedly only the President and some VIP's drive under the Arch).



I mention all this as it pertains to the questions I asked earlier about

building codes. How are the issues raised here addressed/affected by

Gambia's official building codes and their enforcement?



Peace.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Aug 1997 22:21:12 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Collapsed Building

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB4C9.DEF42660"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB4C9.DEF42660

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Jallow!

Yes,we will take your DISCLAIMER into account ,but we are glad all the =

same that we have someone like you on the ground who has the technical =

knowledge required for an intelligent explanation of what could have =

happened.So, thank you very much and keep up the good work down there!



Regards Basss!







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Aug 1997 16:15:26 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Education In Gambia

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Daddy Sang wrote:



> Latir, Please expand more on the schedule change in the educational

> system from O+A Level to what?. Is the new system being pattern after > the Ghanain system.?, What are we calling it?and are our teachers well > prepared in the new system.



I have asked around and this is what I have gathered. In 1992 a New

Education Policy(NEP) was implemented by the government that changed the

elementary/high school system that included the High School Common

Entrance exam, ending with the Ordinary Level(O-level) General

Certificate Examination(GCE) and the further Advanced Level(A-level)

exam. The new system is structured in three levels: elementary, middle

and senior secondary school. At the completion of each level, a West

African Examination Council(WAEC) administered examination is taken.



While I am not sure about the names of these exams, I've been told that

the old Common Entrance exams remains pretty much the same as before.

Instead of continuing on to Forms 1 through 5, students now enter grade

7 after their exams, when they complete primary school, and continue in

Middle School for three years and take an exam (Middle School leaving

exam or something like that) at grade 9. After sitting this exam, those

with the requisite marks enter Senior Secondary School and continue

through grade 12 where they sit some sort of Senior Secondary leaving

exam and obtain a certificate (Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate or

again something like that).



The NEP also has a phasing in process to allow those who continued in

the older Secondary school system to take the "O-level" exam. Under

that system, after four years students take an exam and if successful,

they enter high school at Form 3 or 4 ( I am not sure which) and

continue. Those are the students who will be sitting the "O-level"

exams for the next couple of years.



By the year 2000, the "O-level" examinations will be completely phased

out of the official education system but some schools may still

voluntarily offer them. For example, Marina International School, a

private school in Fajara, will offer its students the same G.C.S.E exam

that students in the U.K. sit (the replacement of "O-levels").



I am not sure about the "A-level" exams. I believe those students who

entered high school at the Form 1 level in 1991, completed their

"O-level" exams last year and have just completed their first year of

Sixth Form will be the last to sit "A-level" exams next year under the

official system.



> I asked these questions because the introduction of a new

> system was done in a "hurried" manner, teachers were not well prepared

> and it met with tremendous opposition from educational circles in

> Ghana. I have consulted with colleauges of mine who are Ghanains about

> these and many questions concerning their system. One the major

> arguments offered was that the old system produced a lot of us who

> speak english very well but never help in developing the country;

> changing the system to encompass all deciplines i.e poly +agri tech

> will produce people who also can help build the country.How this fairs

> in Gambia will remain to be seen.



This is THE issue. I also heard that in Ghana the change was widely

viewed as a failure and that plans are in the works or being implemented

to either revert to or incorporate the older system.



The advantage of the newer system, the NEP, is that it is supposed to

allow those who previously fell through the cracks, not passing exams ,

etc., to venture earlier to semi-professional institutions like

technical schools, instead of the conventional education system they

missed out on, while still receiving the proper educational grounding

that others receive. This, as mentioned earlier, is supposed to

provide the country with a more solid workforce.



I remember in 1993 that some people were saying that the new policy was

really introduced to ease the burden to the school system that did not

have the capacity to retain the national student body at higher levels.

They pointed to the fact that passing marks for the Common Entrance

exams were increasingly rising too high because more primary students

were sitting these exams and there was a lack secondary or high schools.



The effect was that there was even more squeezing out of students from

the conventional education system. The argument was that while the new

policy partially addressed this issue it could be seen as an alternative

for the proper solution of building new schools.



The former regime's development plan, Gateway 2000, included provisions

for the building of new schools but like most of those plans they were

stalled by the politics of the day and ineffective direction that

existed. The AFPRC included these plans in their Programme for

Transition and Rectification after the July 22, 1994 coup and, as can be

seen today with the number of new schools recently constructed, have for

the most part effectively implemented them.



This should make the new policy more effective but there is still the

question about the new government's capacity to operate and maintain

these schools given their added financial burden; whether parents will

have to pay more for their children's education and if there is a big

enough qualified teacher base in the country to keep these schools up to

par.



The disadvantage to the new policy is that it will make it more

difficult for those who complete the conventional system (i.e.. through

Senior Secondary School) to pursue high levels of education, like

university. Under this system, those students who complete school and

wish to enter universities that require "A-levels", in countries like

Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and the UK, will have to enroll in either a

college or self study programme to receive the required certificate to

enter university. Also, where before you had five years of high school

leading to the universally accepted "O-levels" as a standard certificate

for employment, now you have six years of Middle and Senior Secondary

school that leads to a leaving certificate.



The new system also presents some curriculum problems in that before it

was based on the A level exam and now it will not. Adjustments have to

made to accommodate the extra year among other issues and success will

be gauged on how well teachers conform to these adjustments.



The good news is that all the exams will still be administered and

issued by WEAC so hopefully if universities in these countries make the

appropriate changes in their admissions policies then the blow will not

be too severe.



Of course there are many other questions about this system to which I do

not know the answers, namely what exactly the acknowledged problems were

in Ghana and how they are making their changes. Also I may have missed

some key points about the new system that I am unaware of.



I hope I have given a good enough elaboration here for discussion

purposes.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Aug 1997 17:13:37 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Add a new member please.

Message-ID: <



Hello Gambia-l managers please add Yankuba Saidy of Lynwood Washington to the

list. His e-mail address is



Thank you



Sarjo



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 30 Aug 1997 00:11:58 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: No Subject

Message-ID: <



Alpha,



Good points. This is exactly the answer for those who wonder what to do if

one goes back home. If we look at the goods and services needed at home, one

can see that by engaging in ventures to address these, one will also be

contributing towards national self sufficiency. E.g, there are a group of

ladies in Gambisara who weave fabric from cotton in the traditional Fula

style, except that they use a commercial loom.This fabric can be used in

it's natural shade or dyed to make garments for domestic use and for export.

The Gambia government has a list of industries they would like to see

developed and high among these are: Any form of agricultural venture, canning

of fruits and vegetables, any form of manufacturing as well as fisheries.

They maintain that if anyone engages in any of these ventures, they will

assist you by limiting the importation of that product in order to increase

your market potential within the country. They will also assist your efforts

at exporting by using their overseas contacts to help market your product.

The way we can address our needs , develop our country and become self

sufficient, is by individuals like us starting ventures that will meet the

every day consumer needs of Gambians, instead of trying to make the old

colonial mold fit.It cannot.



Jabou.





t seems to me that when talking about agricultural development

one

needs to ask; development for whom? Obviously

if the Gambia

continues to be among the producers of cheap agricultural products

we are doomed

WITH OR WITHOUT rains! Our role in this market was not

designed to develop our country. I have a feeling that in our search

for the right path we hardly seem to drop the shackles of the

colonial mentality. Instead of first looking inward we make the

mistake of always looking to the outside. Take the example of

tomatoes. The amount of Tomatoes produced in The Gambia is enough to

cover our annual "tomatoe needs". Due to lack of processing

facilities

most of it gets spoilt before consumed. Can you imagine

the market potential for tomatoe paste in the Gambia alone? The same

goes for onions. Tons of onions get rotten and we end up importing

all these items from God knows where. I'm not saying that we should

only produce for the internal markets

but let's never loose sight of

that in the discussion. The link between agriculture and industry

needs to be reestablished and agriculture will deliver the goods. I'd

say Food first!



And it's not only with food. What is wrong with trying to develop the

textile industry in the Gambia to process the cotton we produce? You

remember the local weavers in the Gambia? Could this "industry" not

be further developped from its present state? The product is there

and some knowhow is already available

so why not exploit it? Do you

remember "contar Bata"? Sometime ago

onfortunately only

for tourists)) Gambians used to produce shoes



leaderware of all sorts. What is wrong with further developping that

industry.



Someone talked about fruit processing on the list. What is wrong with

developping the food processing industry in order to produce mango

juice

bannana

baobab

wonjojuice etc. etc. As a child my grand mother

would take me by the hand and gather plants around Serrekunda which

she would cook and give to the sick ones at home. In a day they would

be on their feet again. There are hearbs of high medicinal values in the

Gambia

plants which could be used as pesticides and insecticides.

What is wrong with cultivating such plants and doing systematic

research on their medicinal values? The list can go on and on.



A comprehensive integrated agricultural programme coupled with an

industry designed to process the agricultural products in line with

the needs of the local

regional and indeed international

markets can only be an asset to the Gambia. Agriculture as practiced in the

Gambia is a

borden simply because it is not designed to meet our needs. Besides



the outcome of it does not go back into the economy but rather finds

its way into the wrong accounts while the producers become poorer.



Education is certainly instrumental in this. If we learn to be

creative and not just blind acceptors of technology

we could

inculcate a sense of creativity in Gambians to build this industry

USING OUR OWN MEANS as a starting point. That's what I meant with

learning to crawl first before dreaming about flying.



Technology

whether information or other forms is desierable in our

development quest. It is my opinion though that technology should be

seen as nothing other than the creative application of science to

meet the needs of society. Gambia is not Taiwan or USA or any other

country. Gambia is Gambia

a country with its own reality in search

of the road to a meaningful development. Let us learn from the

experience of others

but never loose sight of our reality

which in

my view should be the cornerstone of our development strategies. No

matter which road we take

at the end of the day the Gambian people

would use their personal incomes to buy food

look for accomodation



seek medicinal treatment

buy clothes to wear before anything else.

These basic needs must be addressed first if we are in a position to

do so. No farmer would sell his crops at the end of the season and

buy a computer which he cannot use anyway

just to drive around

cyberspace for hours with an empty belly.



regards





Alpha





----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

Received: from mrin62.mail.aol.com

25 Aug 1997 11:18:57 -0400

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu

25 Aug 1997 11:18:45 -0400

25 Aug 1997 08:18:42 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu

25 Aug 1997 08:18:15 -0700

Received: from huxor.uni-paderborn.de

25 Aug 1997 08:18:13 -0700

Received: from cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de

25 Aug 1997 17:18:09 +0200

25 Aug 1997 17:18:04 + 0200 MET

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "Alpha Robinson" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Agriculture from another angle

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT

X-pmrqc: 1

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 30 Aug 1997 02:30:20 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: request for inormation

Message-ID: <



List members in Finland and Sweden,



l am looking for a source of GSM system cellular phones in the following

brands:

NOKIA and ERICSSON, preferably wholesale as well as a price-list. Your

urgent assistance will be greatly appreciated. Can e-mail me as follows:

Thanks.



Jabou Joh.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 30 Aug 1997 09:35:03 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: SV: Dekat

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB52A.DC8B45A0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB52A.DC8B45A0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Elakey!

Yes,indeed your respond to Ndow has been received as you can see it =

below.



The Fulla Info. is in either Prof.Diops (African Origin Of Civilisation) =

or (PreColonial Black Africa).I don't recall which one exactly.



Why is your active days coming to an end? Are you going to start going =

to school or you have connection problems..... ?



I really enjoy your analyses esp. the one latest ones (Agric. vs. Tech.) =

so I think unless you really have to reduce your level of participation =

due to something beyond your control,you have to continue contributing =

from time to time.And where is my GRAND?! Is he too old for the =

Information Age or what,does he not want us to WIRE Dippa Kunda to the =

Net?......And what about my school girl,Oumie;does their school not =

still have Internet or E-Mail at least ?



My love, regards and best wishes to Beitillah and the children





Regards Basss!

Mr. Ndow,=20

I think you have raised a very important question: the issue of science

education. It will be difficult in the long run to make serious headway =

in

an increasingly competitive world without a workforce solidly proficient =

in

mathematics and science. But once again, HOW DO YOU PROPOSE to bring =

about

this general "comprehension of scientific principles by a large part of

the populace"? The media, and other fora can help, but it seems to me =

that

the obvious method (and the most reliable) is through teaching in =

schools

(including vocational training).=20

The majority of the schools in the Gambia are publicly funded, and =

they

are found in the country-side. Eventhough the school-going population of

pupils and students in the urban areas is growing quickly, the children =

of

peasants still form the a great majority. Poor harvests, low producer =

price

for their produce, the cost of uniforms, school funds, books, shortages =

of

pencils, chalk, exercise books, class-room furniture, far-away schools,

poorly motivated teachers (there has been recent complains from them in =

the

Gambian press) etc. etc. all militate against the best performance of =

their

children. Somebody (was it not Malnading or Abdou) on this list wrote =

that

we the useless ones on the farm were sent to school. i.e the question of

going to school and learning science and all of it! rested and still =

rests

on a fundamental economic calculation always DONE BY THE FARMERS WELL

BEFORE THE GOVERNMENT WAKES UP IN THE MORNING. So we are back to square

zero; and not only at the primary level. Secondary schools need

well-trained teachers, and well-equipped labs. Most of this, is supposed =

to

be funded by the state! i.e money from the peasants and workers - even =

if

it is borrowed from outside. I am afraid, we are back to agriculture and

industries - before we come any nearer to public investments.



Best Regards,

Sidibeh.

[By the way, I would like to guess that only 9% of us on this list are =

not

paying for someones schoolfees]----------











Date: Sat, 30 Aug 1997 10:24:45 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Appology to Gambi-L

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Gambia-L,

I am terribly sorry for mistakenly sending Modou Sidibeh's private mail to the entire List.



Regards Basss!





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 30 Aug 1997 13:57:55 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New Members

Message-ID: <19970830115751.AAA7712@LOCALNAME>



Both Yangkuba Saidy and Mr. Chakys Kone have been added to the list.

We welcome them to Gambia-l and look forward to their contributions.



Yangkuba and Chakys, please send a brief introduction of

yourselves to:



Regards

Momodou Camara







*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: 30 Aug 1997 14:53:44 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: WOMEN-MEDIA: International News Sti

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 26-Aug-97 ***



Title: WOMEN-MEDIA: International News Still a Male Domain



By Thalif Deen



UNITED NATIONS, Aug 26 (IPS) - Despite an increase in the number

of women journalists throughout the world, international politics

remains the domain of male reports, according to a worldwide

survey of news organisations.



After a study of women journalists in about 100 countries, the

International Women's Media Foundation says there is still a

''false perception that men are more knowledgeable than women on

international news.''



''Because men are often in senior positions in newsrooms, they

often get the best assignments,''the Washington-based Foundation

said in a report released here. The common rationale for not

assiging women to cover international events is the misconception

that ''women only want to cover women's events'' or that ''women

cannot understand complex issues.''



Even when women demonstrate their capacity to perform, they are

not always given the credit they deserve. The study cites the case

of a Zambian woman journalist who turned in a story only to be

told by her male editor: ''This is too good. A woman couldn't

have written this.''



Amy Knox, the author of the report, says there is still a

misconception among many news organisations that women lack the

ability to cover hard news. ''A lot of times women are only

given administrative positions in newspaper offices - either to

work as secretaries or human resources personnel,'' Knox told

IPS.



She said the voices of women are important and they should be

heard in the international news media. Asked whether the

discrimination is common in developed or developing nations, she

said: ''We don't want to identify the countries by pointing

fingers at them. But they are out there.''



The Foundation, which believes that ''the press cannot be truly

free unless women share an equal voice,'' teamed up with the

Women's Foreign Policy Group to examine the role women play in

international news.



The study, sponsored by the Ford Foundation, says that overall,

the number of women in international news are low and 72 percent

of the respondents said that less than half of fellow employees

are women. The respondents indicated an even smaller number of

women have been posted to overseas positions.



Of 220 accredited foreign correspondents at the United Nations

in New York, about 65 are women. In the 48-year history of the

U.N. Correspondents' Association, only six women have held the

position of President.



According to the study, more than half the respondents (53

percent) said that of the foreign reporters employed by their

companies, less than 25 percent were women. ''The under-

representation of women in the field of international news

becomes even more acute at the higher levels of news

organisations,'' it noted. (END/IPS/td/mk/97)





Origin: ROMAWAS/WOMEN-MEDIA/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction please

contact the IPS coordinator at <





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 30 Aug 1997 15:49:30 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To:

Subject: Fro your info.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Fellow list members:



For those of you who might be interested, you can get recitations of the

Holy Quran from this site. Just go to your browser and type



******** islamic.org *******



Boom... you are on your way to getting the translation of the 114 Suras

of the Holly Quran. You also will need to get the RealPlayer Plus which

you can download from the same site. Once you get the palyer installed,

you are set for listening to the Holly Quaran as you work on your PC.

Its wonderful, and I'm sure most of us will take advantage of it and

become masters of the Holly Quran.

Happy long weekend to you all.



GOD BLESS!



PA-MAMBUNA, Lexington.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 31 Aug 1997 01:40:19 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: "Gambia L" <

Subject: VB: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit







----------

> Från: Momodou S Sidibeh <

> Till:

> Ämne: SV: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)

> Datum: den 30 augusti 1997 19:51

>

> Before anything, I would like to explain the reasons behind Bass' earlier

> apology. One of the servers of Stockholm's main ISP (Internet Service

> Provider) broke down from around noon Monday to the early hours of

> Wednesday. We could receive some mail but all of those we posted suffered

> delays of up to 36 hours. Then it happened again on Thursday, but for a

> much shorter period. From the discussions going on, I could read answers

or

> responses to original messages (some) of which never came through the

> wires. So I wrote to Momodou camara, and then to Bass much later, to make

> enquiries. I am convinced now that the connections are back to normal.

> [Fellow Stockholmers may have noted the lead column in Metro on Wednesday

> morning]. Science, is always there, you know. But technology could fail

us,

> sometimes at critical moments - afterall, its run by humans.

>

> Before subjecting both parts 1 and 2 of the above subject to a critical

> appraisal, I would like to restate what I have been talking about and

what

> I have not been disagreeing over.

> 1. THAT AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT PRECEEDED INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT (AS

> DISTINCT MODES OF PRODUCTION) EVERYWHERE THROUGHOUT HISTORY (EXCEPT

PERHAPS

> IN GREENLAND); AND THAT (IN MODERN ECONOMIES) INVESTMENTS IN AGRICULTURE

> DOES NOT HAVE TO (IN FACT SHOULD NOT) EXCLUDE INVESTMENT IN OTHER AREAS

OF

> THE ECONOMY, SUCH AS INFRASRTRUCTURE, INDUSTRIES, AND INFORMATION

> TECHNOLOGY, PERIOD.

>

> 2. THAT GAMBIA SHOULD EVEN NOW (THIS POINT IN TIME) FOCUS MORE ON

> DEVELOPING ITS AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTIVITY (AND HERE I MEAN EVEN THE

> PROCESSING OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS) THAN IT SHOULD ON INFORMATION

> TECHNOLOGY.

>

> On the first point, I will simply stand to be corrected. I see no need to

> discuss that. But on the second point, there are quite a number of

reasons

> why I believe that which is stated. But also because so far, no

convincing

> counter argument has come forth. I also imagine (very optimistically)

that

> the people of Kartong should be part of this discussion; but I am very

> convinced that that imagination can be realistic if I should try to

> convince them to cultivate oysters (you know, the best oysters in the

> Gambia are found there) and barracuda for export, rather than building a

> factory (which our famous dust should not penetrate) for the production

of

> laptops the components of which should be imported.

> Naturally, the argumentation needs modification in that a process has

been

> identified. To make this discussion shorter than it may take, i will

simply

> argue against those assumptions, compounding a number of variables, which

> have formed the basis of the proposed hypothesis of our way forward.

Broken

> down very crudely (taking in both parts 1 and 2), the formula looks like

> this:

>

> ATTITUDE + SKILLS DEVELOPMENT (EDUCATION) + PRIVATE INVESTMENTS +

POLITICAL

> STABILTIY = SILICON VALLEY.

>

> (If I have left out any of the variables, it is simply unintentional.

> Anyone can in that case add the missing X or Xs; and since addition is

> involved, it does not matter in which order the variables appear).

> Simply explained the formula reads like this: If we put our minds to the

> task at hand and believe in ourselves and know what we want to do

> (attitude), while we develop a population of software gurus and skilled

> workers (education) by borrowing vocational training schemes such as

> obtains in Singapore; and if we can attract foreing investment (plus

> homegrown capital, assumedly) in a climate of political stability, then

we

> can build something which could look like Silicon Valley. Here, we must

> remember that The Valley has its own kind of hybrid culture. I have no

> problems with the variables. I mean that if you come from Gambia - where

> our surnames are "poor" - you could not argue against promises of

pastures

> all painted in billions of greenbacks, as long as you are willing to do

all

> that is honourable (hard work) to acquire them. This is a promise of a

> rich, fast and fat life, and that is what i want, and that is what we all

> want. It is the assumptions from which the variables are extracted which

I

> do not agree with; and these are what I will write about now, and I will

> take issue with them one at a time:

>

> 1. Agriculture is important to the Gambia not only either because a large

> percentage of the population is engaged in farming and/or fishing, or

> because it accounts for 22% (1995 figures, Vision 2020 document) of GDP.

It

> is also very important because the country is not endowed with natural

> resources such as minerals and profitable deposits of natural gas or

crude

> oil (as far as we know now) - the sort of things which could have earlier

> on dictated investment in industries such as petrochemicals or steel,

even

> if we had to borrow. Like many other African countries, we have little

else

> to choose from, in contrast with say, Malaysia.

>

> 2. It has been written "I've come to the conclusion that we' ve let

> ourselves be fooled for 30 years into thinking that we can attain

economic

> progress by focusing on agriculture". We have indeed not been fooled.

Given

> our status at independence, with the small amount of university graduates

> we had (does anyone know how many we had), and given the factors

mentioned

> above, and also given that we had BEEN FORCED into cash-crop (groundnut)

> production for more than 100 years, we had no choice but to continue

> farming in order to avoid starvation, and to keep our administration

> afloat. What we failed to do was to use

> agric. production as a means towards industrial development; and we

failed

> in this, among many other reasons, by formulating wrong policies and

> consequently, even wrongly implementing wrong policies inpite of relative

> political stability for fifteen years.

>

> 3. It is true that the countries referred to as the Asian Tigers (Taiwan,

> Hong-Kong, South Korea, Singapore) have made impressive economic progress

> in recent years. But to say that the "key behind almost all these

countries

> has been enlightened and focused economic policies that are geared to

> plugging them fully into the emerging information technologies" is simply

> incorrect. All of these countries were recording impressive economic

growth

> well before the term Information Technology was coined or even before

> personal computers became personal. And this realisation is the core of

my

> argument. Let us take Taiwan as a case.

>

> But before that, let me put things in perspective by stating that the two

> most important prerequisites for the development of personal computers is

> the microprocessor and the computer program. Without the former, the

latter

> would have no market in which to expand. The first microprocessor, called

> the 4004, was launched by Intel in 1971.

>

> It was in 1958 that a state institution responsible for trade and foreign

> exchange in Taiwan adopted policies geared towards shifting emphasis from

> import substitution to export promotion. it was then that the Taiwanese

> government embarked on policies enhancing trade liberalization even as it

> devalued the Yuan. Throughout the 50s its exports were principally

> agricultural. For instance, SALT, SUGAR, AND RICE were its chief exports

in

> 1954, 80% of which consisted of the last two. But because the population

> was so great and land scarce, the focus of agricultural production was

> diverted towards growing products that did not require as much land as

rice

> cultivation, yet were labour intensive and needed only little capital.

i.e

> they exploited their comparative advantage. They cultivated new export

> crops such as mushrooms (which were grown all the year round), eels and

> ONIONS (destined for Japan), snails (for France), and asparagus. It was

a

> process of gradual acumulation that until 1962 relied heavily on foreign

> aid and capital inflows (for 30 - 50 % of investments), while at the same

> time encouraging domestic savings. Up to 1959 the import of all items

> classed as luxury goods was prohibited.

> Naturally, investments in light industries such as the production of

shoes,

> textiles, umbrellas, and toys were encouraged. The picture is made lucid

by

> these figures:

> In 1955, the share of agric. goods and processed agric.goods amounted to

> 86.9% of exports, while industrial products accounted for 10.4%. In 1984

> (nearly 30 years later) the share of agric. goods and that of industrial

> goods were 6.1% and 93.9% respectively. [source: Taiwan Statistical

> yearbook]. These indicate that there was a gradual process of

> transformation, and in that process both industry and agric. developed in

a

> parallel manner until the former's share of exports exceeded that of the

> latter . During the 50s and 60s great effort was spent in irrigation

> schemes, developing improved hybrids of different crops, prevention and

> control of livestock diseases and pests, improving the sanitary

conditions

> of farmers in the country-side and even supporting peasant organisations.

> Export revenues from agric. was largely ploughed back into the economy by

> investing in more medium size industries (chemicals, electric appliances,

> kitchenware, agric. machinery), and steadily improving living standards.

> The focus shifts from agriculture to industry through a process of

> development. Indeed Professor Rong-I Wu of Chung Hsing university defines

> economic development in characteristic terms: the process of

transformation

> from a primarily agricultural economy to a primarily non-agricultural

one.

> Taiwan records its economic take-off from 1963, eight years before the

> microprocessor was built, and 17 years before computers became a

household

> name anywhere.

>

> This is the general picture that evolved in Malaysia as well as in South

> Korea. Certainly there were differences especially in industrial

structure.

> Substantial portions of the export sectors of these countries were owned

by

> transnational companies. in the case of South Korea and Singapore 30 and

> 70% repectively. In 1980 Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea each

> exported $1 billion of engineering goods to the U.S. Hong Kong and south

> Korea also sold $1billion worth of clothing and footwear (I.E PROCESSED

> LEATHER AND COTTON) to the U.S

>

> Malaysia unlike these others, has an abundance of natural resources.

> Because it has excess supplies of crude oil and natural gas it was able

to

> invest in heavy industry since independence. It exported rubber, wood,

> textiles, air-conditioners, electronic and electrical appliances. Some of

> these industries owned by Taiwanese investors. But unlike Nigeria, it did

> no let its agriculture go to sleep. Malaysia accounts for 40% of total

> world production of rubber; and its production of wood, PEPPER(!), and

tin

> is the largest in the world. Nigeria used to be the world's largest

> producer of palm oil. But not any longer. Malaysian R&D has seen to it

that

> this country controls 2/3 of world production now. They have not only

> produced soaps and exotic shampoo from palm oil, but are now developing

> MOTOR ENGINE FUEL FROM IT!

>

> Well all of this just to show that Information Technology is the exciting

> tail end of a process that has been going on in all these countries for

the

> past thirty odd years even before the Gambia was born in 1965. In Gambia

> there is a serious distortion in this process. You have a large and

growing

> service sector that is not dependent on any significant domestic

industry.

> That was why when the infamous travel advice of 1994 hit our tourist

> industry, thousands of workers and their dependents suffered

immeasurably.

> Agricultural production ought to be increased in order that we may be

able

> to finance indsutrial manufacturing. [With a canning and packaging

factory

> we could feed the whole world with pre-cooked 'benachin' - and the whole

> industry could be run by women. Just warm it in the micro oven for 5

> minutes, and voila! the days lunch for over-stressed Americans and

> Europeans]. THIS DOES NOT MEAN THAT WE MUST NOT PREPARE FOR THE 21ST

> CENTURY AND THE EXPLOSIVE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY REVOLUTION THAT IS JUST

> BEGINNING. MOREOVER, THIS REVOLUTION IS SO FAST THAT BY THE TIME WE IN

THE GAMBIA ARE READY TO PLAY OUR PART, THINGS WOULD HAVE BEEN SO

TRANSFORMED THAT SILICON MAY JUST BE THE VALLEY WE OUGHT NOT CHOOSE AS A

MODEL TO EMULATE.

>

> Have a great week-end reading, and

> Good-bye.

> Modou S. Sidibeh

>

>

>



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 83

************************* Date: Thu, 28 Aug 1997 10:13:58 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B05142590ACE48@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHie brothers and sisters,Does anyone know the e-mail address to the personnel of Radio Gambia.I am a Gambian living in Norway, want to contact my sister via the net.Her name is Ajie Amie Joof Cole.Please help me ....Joof.------------------------------Date: Thu, 28 Aug 1997 15:08:42 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970828140842.007205e4@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"List Managers!Kindly subscribe Eliman Jeng to the list. Address:Thanks,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 28 Aug 1997 09:36:09 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: < 970828093557_1781721431@emout06.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:Eliman Jeng is the newest addition to our "bantaba." We welcome him andexpect a formal intro from him.Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Thu, 28 Aug 1997 9:28:13 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: hghanim@erols.com Message-ID: < TFSHMQLE@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableThis is an article that may help some of us understand what is happening =20in The Gambia with the unpredictable rain patternsHabibWednesday August 27 4:51 PM EDTEl Nino, Scourge of Crops, Markets, RevivesBy Elif KabanGENEVA (Reuters) - El Nino, an abnormal tropical Pacific Ocean weather =20pattern which causes devastating droughts and floods, could become the =20"climate event of the century" and surpass its devastating 1982-83 =20episode, scientists said Wednesday=2EThe freak weather condition, which could play havoc with crops and, =20indirectly, with financial markets, has emerged as a key factor for =20global investors in emerging markets from Latin America to Africa=2EJagadish Shukla, head of the Washington-based Institute of Global =20Environment and Society, told a scientific gathering in Geneva that the =20phenomenon, which disrupts global rainfall and wind patterns, caused =20record sea surface temperatures in July=2EThe weather pattern could be "the climate event of the century," he was =20quoted in a statement as telling delegates at Geneva's Conference on the =20World Climate Research Program, which is being attended by 300 scientists =20==20from more than 100 countries=2EEl Nino is an abnormal state of the ocean-atmosphere system in the =20tropical Pacific which causes exceptionally warm and long-lived ocean =20currents=2E It affects the weather not only locally but can also can cause=20==20droughts or flooding in far-flung regions=2EShukla said that El Nino -- Spanish for "The Child" and named after Jesus =20==20by Peruvian fishermen because it tends to peak around Christmas -- could =20surpass this century's strongest episode which peaked in the winter of =201982-83=2EThat episode, which hit areas of South America and in particular Peru, is =20==20estimated to have resulted in the deaths of almost 2,000 people and =20caused at least $13 billion worth of damage=2ESouth America suffered both flooding and drought as typical rainfall =20patterns were turned upside down by warming waters=2EIn Peru, the economy shrank by 12 percent during the period and the =20national fishing industry was decimated=2EThere were acute water shortages in Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia =20==20and southern Africa, while both the United States and Western Europe were =20==20hit by storms and floods=2EInvestors, crop analysts and economists from West Africa and South =20America to Australia are closely watching the odd effects of El Nino, =20which can be a havoc on agricultural and economic output and cause flash =20flooding that can sever road and rail links=2EForecasts on El Nino allow farmers to plant appropriate crops depending =20on whether it will be a dry year or unseasonably wet, and take =20precautions such as pre-emptive flood control measures=2EShukla said forecast models, ocean observations and satellite data showed =20==20the sea surface temperature in the eastern tropic Pacific in July had =20"exceeded all previous records=2E""Regional manifestations of this major climate event are already being =20noticed in several parts of the world," the Indian-born expert added in a =20==20technical presentation to experts=2E He was expected to give a news =20briefing later on Wednesday=2EThe United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO), which is =20hosting the Geneva conference, said that the current strong El Nino =20episode, expected to persist into early 1998, had caused wetter than =20normal conditions over the islands of the central tropical Pacific and in =20==20Chile and Argentina, and drier than normal conditions over parts of =20eastern Australia and Indonesia=2EIn Indonesia, traders say a drought linked to El Nino is already =20blistering coffee trees, causing fears of a reduced crop, while in the =20Philippines, weathermen say the phenomenon is causing rice and corn =20growing areas in the south to dry up=2EIn the Ivory Coast, where rain picked up in cocoa-producing areas in =20mid-August, crop analysts say that if an El Nino weather pattern hitting =20other parts of the world brought dry weather before October, harvest =20potential could be cut by up to 25 percent=2E------------------------------------------------------------------------Help------------------------------------------------------------------------Previous**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 28 Aug 1997 11:29:59 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Sahel weather & crop situationMessage-ID: < 9708281529.AA34496@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHabib you wrote:> This is an article that may help some of us understand what is happening> in The Gambia with the unpredictable rain patterns> HabibHabib, below is also the August update UN report on the SAHEL region.SAHEL WEATHER AND CROP SITUATION 1997Global Information and Early Warning System on food and agriculture=========================================================================Update as of 20 August 1997Unfavourable crop prospects in The Gambia, Mauritania and Senegalbut growing conditions satisfactory so far in other Sahelian countries-------------------------------------------------------------------------The dry spell which started in mid-July over most parts of Senegal, TheGambia and Mauritania persisted in late July and early August over mostparts of the centre and the north of Senegal and over western Mauritania.Following dry weather during the second dekad of July, precipitationresumed in the south of Senegal during the third dekad but remainedlimited or absent in the centre and the north. During the first dekad ofAugust, rains again decreased over most part of the country, remaininggenerally below 15mm except in the south. They resumed in mid-August,notably in the west. Substantial rains have been registered on 14, 16 and18 August by the meteorological stations of the centre while they remainedsparse or absent in the north (except in Matam area where a rainfall ofabout 35mm has been registered on 15 August). The satellite imagery forthe second dekad of August (from 10 to 20 August) confirms thatprecipitation has been more intense over the western part of the country(see attached last dekads images and film of the rainy season). InMauritania, following mostly dry weather in mid or late July (except inthe extreme south-east), some rains have been registered in early andmid-August in the south and south-east while the weather remained dry inthe west. In The Gambia, rains resumed in late July after the dry spell ofmid-July but precipitation remained limited. Countrywide rainfall wasreported on 20 August. The Government has declared a partial crop failureduring a meeting with the donor community on 14 August.In the affected areas, millet and sorghum crops which had been planted inJune/early July failed or have been severely affected by the dry spell. Inall the three countries, assessment missions have been organized by thegovernments. These missions, to be completed within the next week, willprovide useful indications on current crop conditions and possible needsfor assistance to affected farmers, notably for the recession andoff-season crops which are normally planted from November as well as forthe livestock sector which has been affected by poor pastures. Replantingsof coarse grains could be undertaken following the rains which resumed inmid-August in the centre and the north of Senegal and in Mauritania.However, only short cycle varieties may have a chance to reach maturity ifthe rainy season continues to late October. In any case, crop prospectsare poor and below average harvests are anticipated in Senegal, The Gambiaand Mauritania.In the other parts of the Sahel, growing conditions remained morefavourable. Rains are widespread and quite abundant over all producingareas of Chad, reaching northern parts of the Sahelian zone in mid-August.Rains remained also generally widespread over the main producing areas ofMali, Burkina Faso and Niger. They were quite abundant in late July andearly August over the south and centre of Mali and in late July overBurkina Faso. In Guinea Bissau, following reduced rains in mid-July,precipitation became abundant in late July and remained widespread inAugust. In Cape Verde, plantings are underway following the start of therains in late July. GIEWS is continuously monitoring the situation incollaborations with national services and information systems. The systemwill issue updates on the situation, as necessary.========================================================================Courtesy of GIEWSMoe S. Jallow=========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: 28 Aug 97 14:19:19 EDTFrom: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM To: GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: DV-99 Visa LotteryMessage-ID: < 970828181918_73244.2701_FHO54-1@CompuServe.COM Hello all,The DV-99 Visa lottery information is out. Here are the details.Regards,Kamara.---------------------------------------------------------------------DV-99 VISA LOTTERYDETAILS AND APPLICATION PROCEDUREIMMIGRATION BULLETIN, Special DV-99 Lottery EditionNOTE: On August 26, 1997, the Department of State releasedinformation on the next green card lottery. In this special issue,the most common questions about the lottery are addressed.QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT DV-99What is the "Green Card" Lottery?The U.S. Congress has authorized the allotment of 55,000immigrant visas in the DV-99 category during Fiscal Year 1999(which runs from October 1, 1998 to September 30, 1999).Foreign nationals who are natives of countries determined bythe I.N.S. (according to a mathematical formula based uponpopulation totals and totals of specified immigrant admissionsfor a 5-year period) are eligible to apply. The application periodwill begin at noon Eastern US time on October 24, 1997 and willend at noon Eastern US time on November 24, 1997.Nationals of which countries are excluded?Canada, China-mainland China and Taiwan (nationals of HongKong are not included), Columbia, The Dominican Republic,El Salvador, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines, Poland,South Korea, United Kingdom (natives of Northern Ireland andHong Kong are eligible, but natives of Anguilla, Bermuda, BritishVirgin Islands, Caymen Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibralter,Montserrat, Pitcairn, St. Helena, and the Turks and Caicos Islandsare not eligible), VietnamHow are visas allotted?The DV-99 program apportions visa issuance among sixgeographic regions (Africa, Asia, Europe, North America (otherthan Mexico), Oceania, and South America (including Mexico,Central America and the Caribbean). The world is divided upinto high and low admission regions and each of the six regionsis divided into high and low admission states. A greater portionof the visas go to the low admission regions than to highadmissions regions. High admission states are entirelyexcluded from the lottery (those states are listed above) and lowadmission states compete equally with other low admissionstates in the same region. No single state may receive more than7% (3,850) of the 55,000 allotted visas. The allotment for this yearis as follows:Africa: 21,409Asia: 7,254Europe: 23,024North America: 8 (only the Bahamas is included)South America: 2,468Oceania: 837Who is eligible to apply for the lottery?To receive a DV-99 visa, an individual must be a native of a lowadmission foreign state (described above). The individual musthave at least a high school education or its equivalent, or, withinthe preceding five years, two years work experience in anoccupation requiring at least two years training or experience.What does it mean to have a "high school education or its equivalent?""High School education or its equivalent" means the successfulcompletion of a twelve year course of elementary and secondaryeducation in the U.S. or successful completion in another countyof a formal course of elementary and secondary educationcomparable to complete a 12 year education in the U.S. orsuccessful completion in another country of a formal cause ofelementary and secondary education comparable to completionof a 12 year education in the U.S. Passage of a high schoolequivalency examination is not sufficient. It is permissible to havecompleted one's education in less than 12 years or greater than12 years if the course of study completed is equivalent to a U.S.high school education. Documentary proof of education (includinga diploma or school transcript) should NOT be submitted with theapplication, but must be presented to the consular office at thetime of formally applying for an immigrant visa application.What does it mean to have "two years work experience in anoccupation requiring at least two years training or experience?"The determination of which occupations require at least two yearsof training or experience shall be based upon the Department ofLabor's Dictionary of Occupational Titles. If the occupation is notlisted in the DOT, the Department of State will consider alternateevidence. Please Email or write me if you need to check the DOT(this will probably not be necessary for the vast majority of yousince most of you have high school degrees or the equivalent.As with proof of education, documentary proof of work experienceshould not be submitted with the application, but must bepresented to the consular office at the time of a formal immigrantvisa application.Can I be a "native" of a country other than the country in which Iwas born?A native is both someone born within one of qualifying countriesand someone entitled to the "charged" to such country underSection 202(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Thussomeone may be (1) charged to the country of birth of his/herspouse; (2) a minor dependent child can be charged to thecountry of birth of a parent; and (3) an applicant born in a countryof which neither parent was a native may be charged to thecountry of birth of either parent. If one claims to be a native of acountry other than where one was born, he/she must includea statement to that effect on the lottery application and mustshow the country of chargeability on the application envelope(see discussion of the application form and envelope).Will applying for the lottery affect one's ability to receive anonimmigrant visa?Probably not. Technically, filing a visa lottery application isequivalent to filing an immigrant petition. According to sourceat the Department of State, a consulate will only be notified IFthe person is selected in the lottery. An individual who is notchosen is on his honor to state that he/she applied for the lottery.Theoretically, if your name is selected in the lottery, you may havetrouble renewing nonimmigrant status while waiting for your nameto be cleared for processing (see discussion on the postselectionprocess for securing a green card). This should only be atemporary problem since permanent residency should eventuallybe awarded. There is still a risk that you will fail to be deemedeligible for the DV-99 visa or the Department of State will haveoverestimated the number of individuals to select in the lottery(see discussion on how the selection process works). However,of all the lawyers with whom I have spoken, none have everreported a problem with a client having entered the lottery. Wehave instructed our clients to answer the question on the OF156 concerning previous immigrant visa applications as follows:"My lawyer entered me in the DV-99 lottery." We have never hada problem reported. We have yet to hear of anyone denied a visabecause of a previous lottery application.Do I need to be in lawful visa status to compete?An individual who is in the U.S. need NOT be in lawful status tocompete in the lottery. However, the Department of State hasindicated that it will share information with the Immigration andNaturalization Service for the "formulation, amendment,administration and enforcement" of the country's immigrationlaws. Furthermore, a person out of status may be subject tothe new three and ten year bars on admission of the 1996immigration law and unable to take advantage of winning thelottery. Because the laws on this subject are highly complex,it is recommended that out of status persons contact animmigration lawyer to determine their status and anappropriate strategy.Does it matter whether I am or am not in the U.S.?Individuals who otherwise meet the requirements for competitionin the lottery, may compete whether they are in the United Statesor in a foreign country.Are there any limitations on the number of entries I can send infor the lottery?Each individual is limited to one application in the lottery. If morethan one application is received, the individual will be totallydisqualified. Note: Hundreds of thousands of applications arerejected every year due to multiple applications.May a husband and wife each submit a separate application?Yes. If otherwise qualified, a husband and a wife may each submitone lottery application. If either is selected in the lottery, theother would be entitled to derivative status.If I win, can I get green cards for my family?Your spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21 areautomatically entitled to the same status as you.Is there a minimum age to apply for the lottery?There is not a minimum age to apply for the lottery. However,the education/work experience requirements will effectivelypreclude most people under 18 from applying.May I adjust status in the U.S. if I am selected?An applicant may adjust status (switch to permanent residencyin the U.S.) if they meet the normal requirements for adjustingstatus with the INS (including not having previously been out ofvisa status). Applicants who adjust must first send the formsthey receive from the National Visa Center back to the NationalVisa Center. In order to apply for adjustment of status, the INSmust be able to complete action on the case before September30, 1999.How does the selection process work?The National Visa Center in New Hampshire will receive allapplications. Upon receipt, the NVC will place the letter into oneof six geographic regions and assign the letter an individualnumber. Within each region, the first letter randomly selectedwill be the first person registered, the second letter selectedwill be the second person registered, etc. When a case isregistered, the applicant will immediately be sent a notificationletter which will give visa application instructions.About 100,000 persons, both principal applicants and theirspouses and children, will be registered. Since it is probablethat some of the first 55,000 persons registered will not applyfor a DV-99 visa, this figure is assumed to eventually bereduced to about 55,000. However, there is a risk that someapplicants will be left out. According to the Department ofState, all applicants will be informed promptly of their place onthe list. Each month visas will be issued, according toregistration lottery rank order, to those ready for visa issuancefor that month. Once 55,000 visas are issued, the program ends.Registrants for this year's lottery will have to have their visa inhand by September 30, 1999 at the latest. You must beprepared to act promptly if your name is selected.How will I know if I was not selected?The State Department will not notify applicants who are notselected. The only way you will know that you are not selected isif you have not received a registration notification letter before thedate the INS officially states that it has stopped notifying people(expected to between April and July of 1998).Is there an application fee to enter the lottery?No. There is no government application fee for submitting alottery application. If you win the lottery, you will pay a specialDV-99 case processing fee later. Winners will also have to payregular visa fees at the time of visa issuance. Certain law firmsand immigration consultants offer application services and thefees for such services may vary. IT IS NOT NECESSARY TOUSE SUCH A SERVICE.Can someone selected in the lottery receive a waiver of any of thegrounds of visa ineligibility on the basis of winning the lottery?No. There is no special provision for the waiver of any groundsof visa ineligibility for lottery winners other than those providedfor in the Immigration and Nationality Act. Also, holders of J 1visas with a two year home residency requirement will not beable to receive a waiver of this requirement by virtue of beingselected in the lottery. A holder of a J visa can still enter thelottery, but he/she will have to qualify for a residency waiver inthe same manner as is normally required to get such a waiver.Because all visas must be issued by the end of September1999, individuals who have not yet begun their home residencyare effectively precluded (unless they are able to get a waiver ofthe home residency requirement quickly).May someone apply for a DV-99 visa if they are already registeredin another visa category?Yes.In what region is my native country assigned?(1) AfricaAlgeriaAngolaBeninBotswanaBurkina FasoBurundiCameroonCape VerdeCentral African RepublicChadComorosCongoCote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)DjiboutiEgyptEquatorial GuineaEritreaEthiopiaGabonGambia, TheGhanaGuinea (Conakry)Guinea-BissauKenyaLesothoLiberiaLibyaMadagascarMalawiMaliMauritaniaMauritiusMoroccoMozambiqueNamibiaNigerNigeriaRwandaSao Tome and PrincipeSenegalSeychellesSierra LeoneSomaliaSouth AfricaSudanSwazilandTanzaniaTogoTunisiaUgandaZaireZambiaZimbabwe(2) AsiaAfghanistanBahrainBangladeshBhutanBruneiBurmaCambodiaChina-mainland (not eligible for DV-99)China-Taiwan (not eligible for DV-99)Hong KongIndia (not eligible for DV-99)IndonesiaIranIraqIsraelJapanJordanKorea, NorthKorea, South (not eligible for DV-99)KuwaitLaosLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesMongoliaNepalOmanPakistanPhilippines (not eligible for DV-99)QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaSyriaThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam (not eligible for DV-99)Yemen(3) EuropeAlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelarusBelgiumBosnia and Herzegovina (including components)BulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance (including components and dependent areas overseas)GeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyKazakhstanKyrgyzstanLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of MaltaMoldovaMonacoMontenegroNetherlands (including components and dependent areas overseas)Northern IrelandNorwayPoland (not eligible for DV-99)Portugal (including components and dependent areas overseas)RomaniaRussiaSan MarinoSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandTajikistanTurkmenistanTurkeyUkraineUnited Kingdom (not eligible for DV-99; NOTE: natives ofNorthern Ireland and Hong Kong are eligible, but natives of Anguilla,Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Caymen Islands, Falkland Islands,Gibralter, Montserrat, Pitcairn, St. Helena, and the Turks and CaicosIslands are not eligible)UzbekistanVatican City (an independent city under the jurisdiction of theHoly See)(4) North AmericaBahamas, TheCanada (not eligible for DV-99)United States(5) OceaniaAustraliaFijiKiribatiMarshall IslandsMicronesia, Federated States ofNauruNew ZealandPalauPapua New GuineaSolomon IslandsTongaTuvaluVanuatuWestern Samoa(6) South America, Mexico, Central America, and the CaribbeanAntigua and BarbudaArgentinaBarbadosBelizeBoliviaBrazilChileColombia (not eligible for DV-99)Costa RicaCubaDominicaDominican Republic (not eligible for DV-99)EcuadorEl Salvador (not eligible for DV-99)GrenadaGrenadinesGuatemalaGuyanaHaitiHondurasJamaica (not eligible for DV-99)Mexico (not eligible for DV-99)NicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruSt. Kitts and NevisSt. LuciaSt. Vincent and the GrenadinesSurinameTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela------------------------------------------------------------------HOW TO APPLY FOR THE LOTTERYThere is no form for the DV-99 lottery. All that is required isthat the proper information is typed or clearly printed in theRoman alphabet on a plain sheet of paper, the applicationis signed by the applicant, a proper photograph is includedand the application is sent in a properly addressed envelopevia regular mail.Each application must contain the following information anddocuments:1. APPLICANT'S FULL NAMELast Name, First Name and Middle Name(Italicize Last Name/Surname/Family Name)Example: Doe, John James [remember to italicizelast name]2. APPLICANT'S DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTHDate of Birth: Day, Month, YearExample: 15 November 1961Place of Birth: City/Town, District/County, Province,Country (use current name of country if country's namehas changed)Example: Munich, Bavaria, Germany,3. NAME, DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH OF APPLICANT'S SPOUSEAND CHILDREN[Note: Do not list parents as they are not entitledto derivative status.]4. APPLICANT'S NATIVE COUNTRY IF DIFFERENT FROMCOUNTRY OF BIRTH5. APPLICANT'S MAILING ADDRESS, PHONE NUMBER(if possible) AND NEAREST CONSULATEBe sure the address is complete since this is where notificationwill be sent if the application is selected. A telephone number isoptional. Also list location of U.S. Consular office closest tocurrent residence or last residence prior to entering U.S.6. The Applicant's signature is required on the application(preferably the bottom). This is a new requirement.7. A recent 1 1/2 inch by 1 1/2 inch (or 37 mm by 37 mm)photograph of the applicant. The applicant's name must be printedacross the back of the photograph. Be sure to tape the photo to theapplication form using a clear tape. Do not staple or paper clip thephoto.The application should be placed in an envelope which is between6 inches and 10 inches (15 cm to 25 cm) in length and between 3 1/2inches and 4 1/2 inches (9 cm to 11 cm) in width.In the upper left hand corner of the front of the envelope must bethe country of which the applicant is a native. Typed or clearlyprinted below the country must be the same name and mailingaddress of the applicant as are shown on the application form.Example:New ZealandJames John Doe1111 Main StreetNashville, Tennessee 37204WHERE TO SEND THE APPLICATIONApplications must be sent by regular mail (not by hand delivery,telegram, or any means requiring acknowledgment such asregistered mail or express mail) to one of the six followingaddresses, depending upon the region of the applicant's nativecountry.Note carefully the importance of using the correct postal zip codefor each region:AFRICA: DV-99 ProgramNational Visa CenterPortsmouth, NH 00213U.S.A.ASIA: DV-99 ProgramNational Visa CenterPortsmouth, NH 00210U.S.A.SOUTH AMERICA: DV-99 ProgramNational Visa CenterPortsmouth, NH 00211U.S.A.EUROPE: DV-99 ProgramNational Visa CenterPortsmouth, NH 00212U.S.A.OCEANIA: DV-99 ProgramNational Visa CenterPortsmouth, NH 00214U.S.A.NORTH AMERICA: DV-99 ProgramNational Visa CenterPortsmouth, NH 00215U.S.A.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 28 Aug 1997 14:32:33 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Africa summit may impose tighter Sierra Leone curbsMessage-ID: < 3405C441.3EADF66E@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAfrica summit may impose tighter Sierra Leone curbsCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.(Adds foreign ministers' proposals)By Matthew TostevinABUJA, Aug 28 (Reuter) - A tougher embargo aimed at removing SierraLeone's military junta will be proposed to the annual summit of WestAfrican leaders opening in the Nigerian capital on Thursday, conferencesources said.Foreign ministers from the 16-member Economic Community of WestAfrican States (ECOWAS) ended a marathon meeting that went on throughthe night and decided to recommend tighter sanctions against Freetowncoup leader Major Johnny Paul Koroma.Diplomats said they also decided to recommende that the mandate ofthe regional force ECOMOG which helped end a seven-year civil war inLiberia should be extended to include Sierra Leone."An embargo would be open to review after a set period to determinewhether progress has been made or if more action is necessary," onesaid.The heads of state, most of whom were in Abuja by Wednesdayevening, were due to discuss the proposals at the full session fromThursday to Friday.The exact time for the start of the summit had not been made publicand conference sources said the heads of state were waiting for thearrival of a few of their colleagues.Sierra Leone is represented by Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, the electedcivilian president who was driven into exile by the May 25 coup.Diplomats said a committee of four countries set up to find a wayto restore Kabbah, proposed enforcing a formal embargo against Koroma,replacing an appeal for sanctions made after his coup which had beenlargely ignored.They would back this with an appeal to the international communityand the United Nations to respect the embargo.Regional giant Nigeria and its military strongman General SaniAbacha, the ECOWAS chairman, lead demands for tough action with militarybacking and a threat of force to reverse the coup if an embargo anddialogue fail.The other members of the four-nation committee, Guinea, Ghana andIvory Coast, are much more cautious."The unfortunate events in Sierra Leone, which pose a potentialthreat to the stability of our sub-region and the cohesion of ourorganisation, present us with serious and new challenges," said NigerianForeign Minister Tom Ikimi."This meeting ... will test our ability to fight to restore peacein Sierra Leone."A Nigerian attempt to shell Koroma out of power on June 2 failedwhen his troops and Revolutionary United Front allies attackedill-prepared Nigerian soldiers, who were in Sierra Leone under a defencepact.Military sources said the army wants ECOWAS to approve a toughembargo which would be reviewed after four weeks, with an implicitthreat of force to remove Koroma if needed.The ECOWAS member states are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde,Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali,Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.Not counting Sierra Leone, nine of their heads of state first cameto power through force of arms.Since 1990, when it stepped in to try to end Liberia's civil war,ECOWAS has been dominated by security issues at the expense of theregional economic integration it was set up in 1975 to promote.An ECOWAS summit in Abuja last year spent much of its time workingon a deal to press Liberia's warlords into the elections which were wonin July by Charles Taylor, who launched the civil war in 1989.Diplomats said the foreign ministers would recommend ECOMOG's stayin Liberia should be extended for a further 12 months.------------------------------Date: Thu, 28 Aug 1997 15:56:49 -0400 (EDT)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Cc: gott@us.net, Subject: Smile of the week (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19970828155245.21cff5e4@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Have a good labor day weekend!!!Smile of the Week>Forwarded: Perspectives on Marriage>ECONOMIST: Marriage is like a barter trade. There must be a double>coincidence of wants.>OPHTHALMOLOGIST: Love is blind. But marriage is an eye opener.>OPTICIAN: Before you get married, open two eyes. After that, close one eye.>PHILOSOPHER: Marriage teaches you forbearances, meekness, patience,>thriftiness and a great many things you wouldn't need if you had stayed>single.>PLUMBER: Marriage is like a warm bath. Once you get used to it, it is>not so hot.>SOLDIER: Marriage is like a besieged castle. Those who are outside try to>get in while those who are inside try to get out.>VIOLINIST: Marriage is like a violin. After the beautiful music is over,>the strings are still attached.>WASHERWOMAN: Marriage is the most expensive way to get your laundry free.-----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Aug 1997 11:49:02 +0100From: "< PMJ@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Collapsed BuildingMessage-ID: < B0000005155@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm via CommitFolks,This is a hypothesis based on news reports and comments by survivors onGambia-TV and is in no way conclusive..Eye-witnesses and survivors on the ground floor claim that there was a''..Creaking sound..or sounds..'' prior to the Building collapsing..as there is no public inquiry yet and the building plans have not been madepublic..my first hypothesis for the sound..is1. In Reinforced concrete design and construction..Steel is great intension and poor in compression..and concrete is great under compressionbut poor under tension..( Civil Engineers will know that )..so in areinforced concrete beam..that is concrete + steel reinforcement...thesteel provides the tensile strength..so when a beam starts failing underload..it warps..that is the sagging..a common sight where the beams havelong spans...also the concrete provides the compressive strength..so in a column..the concrete is the key element as a column is subjected tomore compressive force..again when a column fails..it warps to thesides..outwardly from the loadso the creaking noise may be attributed to the cured or curing concreteyielding under load and tearing apart..after the concrete has failednaturally the columns (dependent on the steel only) gave way and thebuilding came down2. Now it is obvious that the concrete in this building had not achievedfull strength..so a major loss of center as the collapse of the columnscaused the entire structure to fail..the hypothesis that the columns on the ground floor gave way is supportedby the nature and angle of the collapsed building..down unto itself..theneighbouring houses..on average 10m or less away were unaffected..itcollapsed basically the way a building demolished by dynamite does..in suchdemolition, the key structural elements ..the columns are blown away andthe building just collapses..3. so if we assume that the building failure derives as describedabove..the second question is why did the columns give way...this could be under-designing or overloading and we can only know this fromreviewing the detail plans or structural plans..in building design..thereis an n- factor or safety factor..say if the load on a building is forexample 10 000 kilonewtons with an n-factor of 2..the structure is designedto handle 20 000 kilonewtonsthis also applies to roads, all of you have seen roadsand bridges withsigns saying ''only vehicles under 4 tonnes"..now a 5 tonne truck doesoccasionally cross with no apprent damage..but 10 tonne truck may or maynot cause some failure..this type of road failure is very common in TheGambia due to trucks overloading..and typically when the subbase and baseof the road yields or fails, it results in depressions..now it is a common fallacy to think that Concrete achieves full strengthafter 28 days..it does not..it is a curve and if tested at after say 7, 14,21 or 28 days..we can assuage whether the concrete has met its strengthspecification..why is this important?i. if this was not design flaw..but the concrete is subjected to severeloading even before it has gained say 50% strength after 14 days or 80%after 28 days..for example...then let us suppose the n-factor has beentaken into account..add the particular fact that the accident occurredduring severe rains and downpour..add the mass to the water to theload..which could easily be a significant 20% additional load if we takeinto account that the blocks would have absorbed some of the water..thebuilding was fairly open and there must have been some collection ofwater..all this load would be acting...so quite easily a series of incidents peculiar to this accident could haveoverload the structural elements notably the columns of the ground floorand result in this type of collapse...another salient point is in design..we use concrete mix..1:2:4 or1:3:6..that is the ratio of 1 50kg bag of cement to 2 wheel barrows of fineaggregate (sand) to 4 wheel barrows of gravel..etc but these measurementsare fairly rough with easily a + or - 10% error margin due to the wheelbarrow size or even the weight of the cement bags..a local test onceestablished an average weight of 47kg for the supposed 50k bags..so this could also result in a design mix not giving the requiredstrength..so I have tried to establish that quite innocently this accident canoccur..and without prejudice I have tried to briefly show multiple failurecauses..I do not claim that this is what happen but what could havehappen...i will stop for now and I will try to see other dimensions to this tragicaccident and I hope this comment will be taken in good faith by all..Peacepmjp.s. DISCLAIMERThis article does not in any way or form claim to be a matter of fact but ahypothesis of what could have happened.------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Aug 1997 18:48:39 +0200From: abdoub@math.uio.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 199708291648.SAA41754@sp09.uio.no Hi everybody,I'll just make a brief comment on Pa Musa's piece...Conjestion has made multi-storey buildings a necessity around the coastal areas in the Gambia. Just building them isn't too much of a challenge, but making them fulfill all intended functions can be a great hurdle even for most experienced engineers. It is just natural for property developers to find the cheapest means that are available (quality considerations do come into the picture, but costs always tips the scales). Contractors also do work for the dough, so they try every way they can to maximise profits by for example paying the guys erecting the reinforced concrete columns peanuts (excuse the expression!). These guys, sweating under the sun, would take a bundle or two of the steel rods to be used to erect the columns....the all to familiar end being crooked columns and worst still failure of the whole building. I'm not speculating speculating on the causes of the collapse of the building, these are just facts of life in the building industry out there. A possible solu!tion to the problem would be an incorruptible regulatory/supervisory body that provides guidelines/standards whose adherence to would be compulsory for anybody erecting a building (in the first instance say public buildings because if applied generaly it would mean that no private houses are constructed). The dissaster the last Mexico City earthquake was compared to those of Kobe and San Francisco demonstrates the benefits of adherence to strict (and good) building standards.I'm not gonna bore you with technical details now because Pa Musa has already higlighted som possible causes, but I will just dwell a bit on one thing that local builders seem not to understand. A column or pillar (be it steel or concrete) that carries any significant loading will ultimately buckle. The time of the process depending on various factors. One important such deciding factor is the initial deviation from a straight configuration ie. how bent it was at the time it was erected. (You can demonstrate this by first pressing the end of a ruler on a table and then giving it a little sideways push at mid-height (to introduce bending).......a longer ruler will make the buckling loading even less (length is another important factor)). I have seen walls of newly built houses with gaping cracks - even before occupants move in. All because of columns that are not built straight (yes, and maybe foundations.....). So if you're gonna build a "castle" in Gambia, you make sure the c!olumns are straight otherwise it's destiny might be the same as the one made of sand.....Take care!Have a nice weekend.Abdou------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Aug 1997 13:26:40 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Collapsed BuildingMessage-ID: < 34070650.B1FAFE0E@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm > This is a hypothesis based on news reports and comments by survivors> on Gambia-TV and is in no way conclusive..Pa Musa, thank you for your extensive and informative hypothesis. I'msure most of us, like myself, are appreciative of your help here.Before going on, I would like to restate what Pa Musa said in that thisis only a hypothesis and until a proper on-location investigation isconducted by professionals like Pa Musa, in all fairness to theconstruction company, Gamsen, we should refrain from using this to makeaccusations against them.As Jabou mentioned, Mr. Samba, the Managing Director of Gamsen, is alsoa shareholder of Gacem, the cement company. I've also heard that he hadat least some ownership of the now collapsed building, either throughhis company or privately. As he is a well educated and astutebusinessman, we should keep all this mind before we start pointingfingers in our mind.Even if Pa Musa's hypothesis is true, the cause of the collapse could beanything from bone fide errors in construction, to an act of God(nature), to terrorism. The most important issue I believe this allraises is that of adherence to and enforcement of a legal buildingcode. Perhaps some of may be in a position to address this. What isthe state of the present building codes in The Gambia? How are theyenforced? Does the government have the capacity to properly enforcethem?Last year there was a disaster on the site of Arch 22. A concrete slabcollapsed or fell and killed three workers. I believe it was concludedthat the slab, that was not yet set, was accidentally hit by somethingcontaining concrete (a contraption from which concrete is poured) thatwas attached to a crane. That incident raised many questions includingthe hours put in by the workers to meet the July 22 opening of the archto the type of crane being used. While I do not believe theinvestigation into that incident found any negligence on the part of thebuilders, who incidentally was Gamsen, the type of crane used waschanged. A crane where the operator operates from near ground level waschanged to one where the operator works at the level of construction sothat the activity takes place at his or her eye level. This change mayor may not have been as a result of the accident for it could have beenscheduled before.Also, the construction of the arch later raised another issue as, whileit looks as though it was designed so, cars are not normally permittedto drive under it. It has been said that this is a safety measure dueto the potentially harmful vibrations on the structure from vehiclesdriving beneath or through it. I have not been able to confirm this and, in all fairness, the policy could be one solely of courtesy(supposedly only the President and some VIP's drive under the Arch).I mention all this as it pertains to the questions I asked earlier aboutbuilding codes. How are the issues raised here addressed/affected byGambia's official building codes and their enforcement?Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Aug 1997 22:21:12 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Collapsed BuildingMessage-ID: < 01BCB4C9.DEF42660@difj.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB4C9.DEF42660"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB4C9.DEF42660Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Jallow!Yes,we will take your DISCLAIMER into account ,but we are glad all the =same that we have someone like you on the ground who has the technical =knowledge required for an intelligent explanation of what could have =happened.So, thank you very much and keep up the good work down there!Regards Basss!------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Aug 1997 16:15:26 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Education In GambiaMessage-ID: < 34072DDE.DEFC73A9@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDaddy Sang wrote:> Latir, Please expand more on the schedule change in the educational> system from O+A Level to what?. Is the new system being pattern after > the Ghanain system.?, What are we calling it?and are our teachers well > prepared in the new system.I have asked around and this is what I have gathered. In 1992 a NewEducation Policy(NEP) was implemented by the government that changed theelementary/high school system that included the High School CommonEntrance exam, ending with the Ordinary Level(O-level) GeneralCertificate Examination(GCE) and the further Advanced Level(A-level)exam. The new system is structured in three levels: elementary, middleand senior secondary school. At the completion of each level, a WestAfrican Examination Council(WAEC) administered examination is taken.While I am not sure about the names of these exams, I've been told thatthe old Common Entrance exams remains pretty much the same as before.Instead of continuing on to Forms 1 through 5, students now enter grade7 after their exams, when they complete primary school, and continue inMiddle School for three years and take an exam (Middle School leavingexam or something like that) at grade 9. After sitting this exam, thosewith the requisite marks enter Senior Secondary School and continuethrough grade 12 where they sit some sort of Senior Secondary leavingexam and obtain a certificate (Senior Secondary Leaving Certificate oragain something like that).The NEP also has a phasing in process to allow those who continued inthe older Secondary school system to take the "O-level" exam. Underthat system, after four years students take an exam and if successful,they enter high school at Form 3 or 4 ( I am not sure which) andcontinue. Those are the students who will be sitting the "O-level"exams for the next couple of years.By the year 2000, the "O-level" examinations will be completely phasedout of the official education system but some schools may stillvoluntarily offer them. For example, Marina International School, aprivate school in Fajara, will offer its students the same G.C.S.E examthat students in the U.K. sit (the replacement of "O-levels").I am not sure about the "A-level" exams. I believe those students whoentered high school at the Form 1 level in 1991, completed their"O-level" exams last year and have just completed their first year ofSixth Form will be the last to sit "A-level" exams next year under theofficial system.> I asked these questions because the introduction of a new> system was done in a "hurried" manner, teachers were not well prepared> and it met with tremendous opposition from educational circles in> Ghana. I have consulted with colleauges of mine who are Ghanains about> these and many questions concerning their system. One the major> arguments offered was that the old system produced a lot of us who> speak english very well but never help in developing the country;> changing the system to encompass all deciplines i.e poly +agri tech> will produce people who also can help build the country.How this fairs> in Gambia will remain to be seen.This is THE issue. I also heard that in Ghana the change was widelyviewed as a failure and that plans are in the works or being implementedto either revert to or incorporate the older system.The advantage of the newer system, the NEP, is that it is supposed toallow those who previously fell through the cracks, not passing exams ,etc., to venture earlier to semi-professional institutions liketechnical schools, instead of the conventional education system theymissed out on, while still receiving the proper educational groundingthat others receive. This, as mentioned earlier, is supposed toprovide the country with a more solid workforce.I remember in 1993 that some people were saying that the new policy wasreally introduced to ease the burden to the school system that did nothave the capacity to retain the national student body at higher levels.They pointed to the fact that passing marks for the Common Entranceexams were increasingly rising too high because more primary studentswere sitting these exams and there was a lack secondary or high schools.The effect was that there was even more squeezing out of students fromthe conventional education system. The argument was that while the newpolicy partially addressed this issue it could be seen as an alternativefor the proper solution of building new schools.The former regime's development plan, Gateway 2000, included provisionsfor the building of new schools but like most of those plans they werestalled by the politics of the day and ineffective direction thatexisted. The AFPRC included these plans in their Programme forTransition and Rectification after the July 22, 1994 coup and, as can beseen today with the number of new schools recently constructed, have forthe most part effectively implemented them.This should make the new policy more effective but there is still thequestion about the new government's capacity to operate and maintainthese schools given their added financial burden; whether parents willhave to pay more for their children's education and if there is a bigenough qualified teacher base in the country to keep these schools up topar.The disadvantage to the new policy is that it will make it moredifficult for those who complete the conventional system (i.e.. throughSenior Secondary School) to pursue high levels of education, likeuniversity. Under this system, those students who complete school andwish to enter universities that require "A-levels", in countries likeGhana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and the UK, will have to enroll in either acollege or self study programme to receive the required certificate toenter university. Also, where before you had five years of high schoolleading to the universally accepted "O-levels" as a standard certificatefor employment, now you have six years of Middle and Senior Secondaryschool that leads to a leaving certificate.The new system also presents some curriculum problems in that before itwas based on the A level exam and now it will not. Adjustments have tomade to accommodate the extra year among other issues and success willbe gauged on how well teachers conform to these adjustments.The good news is that all the exams will still be administered andissued by WEAC so hopefully if universities in these countries make theappropriate changes in their admissions policies then the blow will notbe too severe.Of course there are many other questions about this system to which I donot know the answers, namely what exactly the acknowledged problems werein Ghana and how they are making their changes. Also I may have missedsome key points about the new system that I am unaware of.I hope I have given a good enough elaboration here for discussionpurposes.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Aug 1997 17:13:37 -0400 (EDT)From: SAJOKONO@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Add a new member please.Message-ID: < 970829171139_-1268241357@emout09.mail.aol.com Hello Gambia-l managers please add Yankuba Saidy of Lynwood Washington to thelist. His e-mail address is Ssaidy76@aol.com. Thank youSarjo------------------------------Date: Sat, 30 Aug 1997 00:11:58 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: No SubjectMessage-ID: < 970830001157_547349822@emout18.mail.aol.com Alpha,Good points. This is exactly the answer for those who wonder what to do ifone goes back home. If we look at the goods and services needed at home, onecan see that by engaging in ventures to address these, one will also becontributing towards national self sufficiency. E.g, there are a group ofladies in Gambisara who weave fabric from cotton in the traditional Fulastyle, except that they use a commercial loom.This fabric can be used init's natural shade or dyed to make garments for domestic use and for export.The Gambia government has a list of industries they would like to seedeveloped and high among these are: Any form of agricultural venture, canningof fruits and vegetables, any form of manufacturing as well as fisheries.They maintain that if anyone engages in any of these ventures, they willassist you by limiting the importation of that product in order to increaseyour market potential within the country. They will also assist your effortsat exporting by using their overseas contacts to help market your product.The way we can address our needs , develop our country and become selfsufficient, is by individuals like us starting ventures that will meet theevery day consumer needs of Gambians, instead of trying to make the oldcolonial mold fit.It cannot.Jabou.t seems to me that when talking about agricultural developmentoneneeds to ask; development for whom? Obviouslyif the Gambiacontinues to be among the producers of cheap agricultural productswe are doomedWITH OR WITHOUT rains! Our role in this market was notdesigned to develop our country. I have a feeling that in our searchfor the right path we hardly seem to drop the shackles of thecolonial mentality. Instead of first looking inward we make themistake of always looking to the outside. Take the example oftomatoes. The amount of Tomatoes produced in The Gambia is enough tocover our annual "tomatoe needs". Due to lack of processingfacilitiesmost of it gets spoilt before consumed. Can you imaginethe market potential for tomatoe paste in the Gambia alone? The samegoes for onions. Tons of onions get rotten and we end up importingall these items from God knows where. I'm not saying that we shouldonly produce for the internal marketsbut let's never loose sight ofthat in the discussion. The link between agriculture and industryneeds to be reestablished and agriculture will deliver the goods. I'dsay Food first!And it's not only with food. What is wrong with trying to develop thetextile industry in the Gambia to process the cotton we produce? Youremember the local weavers in the Gambia? Could this "industry" notbe further developped from its present state? The product is thereand some knowhow is already availableso why not exploit it? Do youremember "contar Bata"? Sometime agoonfortunately onlyfor tourists)) Gambians used to produce shoesleaderware of all sorts. What is wrong with further developping thatindustry.Someone talked about fruit processing on the list. What is wrong withdevelopping the food processing industry in order to produce mangojuicebannanabaobabwonjojuice etc. etc. As a child my grand motherwould take me by the hand and gather plants around Serrekunda whichshe would cook and give to the sick ones at home. In a day they wouldbe on their feet again. There are hearbs of high medicinal values in theGambiaplants which could be used as pesticides and insecticides.What is wrong with cultivating such plants and doing systematicresearch on their medicinal values? The list can go on and on.A comprehensive integrated agricultural programme coupled with anindustry designed to process the agricultural products in line withthe needs of the localregional and indeed internationalmarkets can only be an asset to the Gambia. Agriculture as practiced in theGambia is aborden simply because it is not designed to meet our needs. Besidesthe outcome of it does not go back into the economy but rather findsits way into the wrong accounts while the producers become poorer.Education is certainly instrumental in this. If we learn to becreative and not just blind acceptors of technologywe couldinculcate a sense of creativity in Gambians to build this industryUSING OUR OWN MEANS as a starting point. That's what I meant withlearning to crawl first before dreaming about flying.Technologywhether information or other forms is desierable in ourdevelopment quest. It is my opinion though that technology should beseen as nothing other than the creative application of science tomeet the needs of society. Gambia is not Taiwan or USA or any othercountry. Gambia is Gambiaa country with its own reality in searchof the road to a meaningful development. Let us learn from theexperience of othersbut never loose sight of our realitywhich inmy view should be the cornerstone of our development strategies. Nomatter which road we takeat the end of the day the Gambian peoplewould use their personal incomes to buy foodlook for accomodationseek medicinal treatmentbuy clothes to wear before anything else.These basic needs must be addressed first if we are in a position todo so. No farmer would sell his crops at the end of the season andbuy a computer which he cannot use anywayjust to drive aroundcyberspace for hours with an empty belly.regardsAlpha----------------------- Headers --------------------------------Received: from mrin62.mail.aol.com25 Aug 1997 11:18:57 -0400Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu25 Aug 1997 11:18:45 -040025 Aug 1997 08:18:42 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu25 Aug 1997 08:18:15 -0700Received: from huxor.uni-paderborn.de25 Aug 1997 08:18:13 -0700Received: from cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de25 Aug 1997 17:18:09 +020025 Aug 1997 17:18:04 + 0200 METReply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Agriculture from another angleMIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITX-pmrqc: 1X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor------------------------------Date: Sat, 30 Aug 1997 02:30:20 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: request for inormationMessage-ID: < 970830023020_1781967869@emout05.mail.aol.com List members in Finland and Sweden,l am looking for a source of GSM system cellular phones in the followingbrands:NOKIA and ERICSSON, preferably wholesale as well as a price-list. Yoururgent assistance will be greatly appreciated. Can e-mail me as follows: Gunjur@aol.com Thanks.Jabou Joh.------------------------------Date: Sat, 30 Aug 1997 09:35:03 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: SV: DekatMessage-ID: < 01BCB52A.DC7A7CC0@didb.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB52A.DC8B45A0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB52A.DC8B45A0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableElakey!Yes,indeed your respond to Ndow has been received as you can see it =below.The Fulla Info. is in either Prof.Diops (African Origin Of Civilisation) =or (PreColonial Black Africa).I don't recall which one exactly.Why is your active days coming to an end? Are you going to start going =to school or you have connection problems..... ?I really enjoy your analyses esp. the one latest ones (Agric. vs. Tech.) =so I think unless you really have to reduce your level of participation =due to something beyond your control,you have to continue contributing =from time to time.And where is my GRAND?! Is he too old for the =Information Age or what,does he not want us to WIRE Dippa Kunda to the =Net?......And what about my school girl,Oumie;does their school not =still have Internet or E-Mail at least ?My love, regards and best wishes to Beitillah and the childrenRegards Basss!Mr. Ndow,=20I think you have raised a very important question: the issue of scienceeducation. It will be difficult in the long run to make serious headway =inan increasingly competitive world without a workforce solidly proficient =inmathematics and science. But once again, HOW DO YOU PROPOSE to bring =aboutthis general "comprehension of scientific principles by a large part ofthe populace"? The media, and other fora can help, but it seems to me =thatthe obvious method (and the most reliable) is through teaching in =schools(including vocational training).=20The majority of the schools in the Gambia are publicly funded, and =theyare found in the country-side. Eventhough the school-going population ofpupils and students in the urban areas is growing quickly, the children =ofpeasants still form the a great majority. Poor harvests, low producer =pricefor their produce, the cost of uniforms, school funds, books, shortages =ofpencils, chalk, exercise books, class-room furniture, far-away schools,poorly motivated teachers (there has been recent complains from them in =theGambian press) etc. etc. all militate against the best performance of =theirchildren. Somebody (was it not Malnading or Abdou) on this list wrote =thatwe the useless ones on the farm were sent to school. i.e the question ofgoing to school and learning science and all of it! rested and still =restson a fundamental economic calculation always DONE BY THE FARMERS WELLBEFORE THE GOVERNMENT WAKES UP IN THE MORNING. So we are back to squarezero; and not only at the primary level. Secondary schools needwell-trained teachers, and well-equipped labs. Most of this, is supposed =tobe funded by the state! i.e money from the peasants and workers - even =ifit is borrowed from outside. I am afraid, we are back to agriculture andindustries - before we come any nearer to public investments.Best Regards,Sidibeh.[By the way, I would like to guess that only 9% of us on this list are =notpaying for someones schoolfees]----------Date: Sat, 30 Aug 1997 10:24:45 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' Gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Appology to Gambi-LMessage-ID: < 01BCB52E.F410DC40@diin.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGambia-L,I am terribly sorry for mistakenly sending Modou Sidibeh's private mail to the entire List.Regards Basss!------------------------------Date: Sat, 30 Aug 1997 13:57:55 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: <19970830115751.AAA7712@LOCALNAME>Both Yangkuba Saidy and Mr. Chakys Kone have been added to the list.We welcome them to Gambia-l and look forward to their contributions.Yangkuba and Chakys, please send a brief introduction ofyourselves to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: 30 Aug 1997 14:53:44 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: WOMEN-MEDIA: International News StiMessage-ID: < 1364852702.458344840@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 26-Aug-97 ***Title: WOMEN-MEDIA: International News Still a Male DomainBy Thalif DeenUNITED NATIONS, Aug 26 (IPS) - Despite an increase in the numberof women journalists throughout the world, international politicsremains the domain of male reports, according to a worldwidesurvey of news organisations.After a study of women journalists in about 100 countries, theInternational Women's Media Foundation says there is still a''false perception that men are more knowledgeable than women oninternational news.''''Because men are often in senior positions in newsrooms, theyoften get the best assignments,''the Washington-based Foundationsaid in a report released here. The common rationale for notassiging women to cover international events is the misconceptionthat ''women only want to cover women's events'' or that ''womencannot understand complex issues.''Even when women demonstrate their capacity to perform, they arenot always given the credit they deserve. The study cites the caseof a Zambian woman journalist who turned in a story only to betold by her male editor: ''This is too good. A woman couldn'thave written this.''Amy Knox, the author of the report, says there is still amisconception among many news organisations that women lack theability to cover hard news. ''A lot of times women are onlygiven administrative positions in newspaper offices - either towork as secretaries or human resources personnel,'' Knox toldIPS.She said the voices of women are important and they should beheard in the international news media. Asked whether thediscrimination is common in developed or developing nations, shesaid: ''We don't want to identify the countries by pointingfingers at them. But they are out there.''The Foundation, which believes that ''the press cannot be trulyfree unless women share an equal voice,'' teamed up with theWomen's Foreign Policy Group to examine the role women play ininternational news.The study, sponsored by the Ford Foundation, says that overall,the number of women in international news are low and 72 percentof the respondents said that less than half of fellow employeesare women. The respondents indicated an even smaller number ofwomen have been posted to overseas positions.Of 220 accredited foreign correspondents at the United Nationsin New York, about 65 are women. In the 48-year history of theU.N. Correspondents' Association, only six women have held theposition of President.According to the study, more than half the respondents (53percent) said that of the foreign reporters employed by theircompanies, less than 25 percent were women. ''The under-representation of women in the field of international newsbecomes even more acute at the higher levels of newsorganisations,'' it noted. (END/IPS/td/mk/97)Origin: ROMAWAS/WOMEN-MEDIA/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at < online@ips.org >.------------------------------Date: Sat, 30 Aug 1997 15:49:30 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fro your info.Message-ID: < 3408794A.1625@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFellow list members:For those of you who might be interested, you can get recitations of theHoly Quran from this site. Just go to your browser and type******** islamic.org *******Boom... you are on your way to getting the translation of the 114 Surasof the Holly Quran. You also will need to get the RealPlayer Plus whichyou can download from the same site. Once you get the palyer installed,you are set for listening to the Holly Quaran as you work on your PC.Its wonderful, and I'm sure most of us will take advantage of it andbecome masters of the Holly Quran.Happy long weekend to you all.GOD BLESS!PA-MAMBUNA, Lexington.------------------------------Date: Sun, 31 Aug 1997 01:40:19 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: "Gambia L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: VB: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)Message-ID: < 199708310606.IAA28345@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit----------> Från: Momodou S Sidibeh < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com > Till: dekat@itis.com > Ämne: SV: Which Way Forward (Part 2 of 2)> Datum: den 30 augusti 1997 19:51> Before anything, I would like to explain the reasons behind Bass' earlier> apology. One of the servers of Stockholm's main ISP (Internet Service> Provider) broke down from around noon Monday to the early hours of> Wednesday. We could receive some mail but all of those we posted suffered> delays of up to 36 hours. Then it happened again on Thursday, but for a> much shorter period. From the discussions going on, I could read answersor> responses to original messages (some) of which never came through the> wires. So I wrote to Momodou camara, and then to Bass much later, to make> enquiries. I am convinced now that the connections are back to normal.> [Fellow Stockholmers may have noted the lead column in Metro on Wednesday> morning]. Science, is always there, you know. But technology could failus,> sometimes at critical moments - afterall, its run by humans.> Before subjecting both parts 1 and 2 of the above subject to a critical> appraisal, I would like to restate what I have been talking about andwhat> I have not been disagreeing over.> 1. THAT AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT PRECEEDED INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT (AS> DISTINCT MODES OF PRODUCTION) EVERYWHERE THROUGHOUT HISTORY (EXCEPTPERHAPS> IN GREENLAND); AND THAT (IN MODERN ECONOMIES) INVESTMENTS IN AGRICULTURE> DOES NOT HAVE TO (IN FACT SHOULD NOT) EXCLUDE INVESTMENT IN OTHER AREASOF> THE ECONOMY, SUCH AS INFRASRTRUCTURE, INDUSTRIES, AND INFORMATION> TECHNOLOGY, PERIOD.> 2. THAT GAMBIA SHOULD EVEN NOW (THIS POINT IN TIME) FOCUS MORE ON> DEVELOPING ITS AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTIVITY (AND HERE I MEAN EVEN THE> PROCESSING OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTS) THAN IT SHOULD ON INFORMATION> TECHNOLOGY.> On the first point, I will simply stand to be corrected. I see no need to> discuss that. But on the second point, there are quite a number ofreasons> why I believe that which is stated. But also because so far, noconvincing> counter argument has come forth. I also imagine (very optimistically)that> the people of Kartong should be part of this discussion; but I am very> convinced that that imagination can be realistic if I should try to> convince them to cultivate oysters (you know, the best oysters in the> Gambia are found there) and barracuda for export, rather than building a> factory (which our famous dust should not penetrate) for the productionof> laptops the components of which should be imported.> Naturally, the argumentation needs modification in that a process hasbeen> identified. To make this discussion shorter than it may take, i willsimply> argue against those assumptions, compounding a number of variables, which> have formed the basis of the proposed hypothesis of our way forward.Broken> down very crudely (taking in both parts 1 and 2), the formula looks like> this:> ATTITUDE + SKILLS DEVELOPMENT (EDUCATION) + PRIVATE INVESTMENTS +POLITICAL> STABILTIY = SILICON VALLEY.> (If I have left out any of the variables, it is simply unintentional.> Anyone can in that case add the missing X or Xs; and since addition is> involved, it does not matter in which order the variables appear).> Simply explained the formula reads like this: If we put our minds to the> task at hand and believe in ourselves and know what we want to do> (attitude), while we develop a population of software gurus and skilled> workers (education) by borrowing vocational training schemes such as> obtains in Singapore; and if we can attract foreing investment (plus> homegrown capital, assumedly) in a climate of political stability, thenwe> can build something which could look like Silicon Valley. Here, we must> remember that The Valley has its own kind of hybrid culture. I have no> problems with the variables. I mean that if you come from Gambia - where> our surnames are "poor" - you could not argue against promises ofpastures> all painted in billions of greenbacks, as long as you are willing to doall> that is honourable (hard work) to acquire them. This is a promise of a> rich, fast and fat life, and that is what i want, and that is what we all> want. It is the assumptions from which the variables are extracted which> do not agree with; and these are what I will write about now, and I will> take issue with them one at a time:> 1. Agriculture is important to the Gambia not only either because a large> percentage of the population is engaged in farming and/or fishing, or> because it accounts for 22% (1995 figures, Vision 2020 document) of GDP.It> is also very important because the country is not endowed with natural> resources such as minerals and profitable deposits of natural gas orcrude> oil (as far as we know now) - the sort of things which could have earlier> on dictated investment in industries such as petrochemicals or steel,even> if we had to borrow. Like many other African countries, we have littleelse> to choose from, in contrast with say, Malaysia.> 2. It has been written "I've come to the conclusion that we' ve let> ourselves be fooled for 30 years into thinking that we can attaineconomic> progress by focusing on agriculture". We have indeed not been fooled.Given> our status at independence, with the small amount of university graduates> we had (does anyone know how many we had), and given the factorsmentioned> above, and also given that we had BEEN FORCED into cash-crop (groundnut)> production for more than 100 years, we had no choice but to continue> farming in order to avoid starvation, and to keep our administration> afloat. What we failed to do was to use> agric. production as a means towards industrial development; and wefailed> in this, among many other reasons, by formulating wrong policies and> consequently, even wrongly implementing wrong policies inpite of relative> political stability for fifteen years.> 3. It is true that the countries referred to as the Asian Tigers (Taiwan,> Hong-Kong, South Korea, Singapore) have made impressive economic progress> in recent years. But to say that the "key behind almost all thesecountries> has been enlightened and focused economic policies that are geared to> plugging them fully into the emerging information technologies" is simply> incorrect. All of these countries were recording impressive economicgrowth> well before the term Information Technology was coined or even before> personal computers became personal. And this realisation is the core ofmy> argument. Let us take Taiwan as a case.> But before that, let me put things in perspective by stating that the two> most important prerequisites for the development of personal computers is> the microprocessor and the computer program. Without the former, thelatter> would have no market in which to expand. The first microprocessor, called> the 4004, was launched by Intel in 1971.> It was in 1958 that a state institution responsible for trade and foreign> exchange in Taiwan adopted policies geared towards shifting emphasis from> import substitution to export promotion. it was then that the Taiwanese> government embarked on policies enhancing trade liberalization even as it> devalued the Yuan. Throughout the 50s its exports were principally> agricultural. For instance, SALT, SUGAR, AND RICE were its chief exportsin> 1954, 80% of which consisted of the last two. But because the population> was so great and land scarce, the focus of agricultural production was> diverted towards growing products that did not require as much land asrice> cultivation, yet were labour intensive and needed only little capital.i.e> they exploited their comparative advantage. They cultivated new export> crops such as mushrooms (which were grown all the year round), eels and> ONIONS (destined for Japan), snails (for France), and asparagus. It was> process of gradual acumulation that until 1962 relied heavily on foreign> aid and capital inflows (for 30 - 50 % of investments), while at the same> time encouraging domestic savings. Up to 1959 the import of all items> classed as luxury goods was prohibited.> Naturally, investments in light industries such as the production ofshoes,> textiles, umbrellas, and toys were encouraged. The picture is made lucidby> these figures:> In 1955, the share of agric. goods and processed agric.goods amounted to> 86.9% of exports, while industrial products accounted for 10.4%. In 1984> (nearly 30 years later) the share of agric. goods and that of industrial> goods were 6.1% and 93.9% respectively. [source: Taiwan Statistical> yearbook]. These indicate that there was a gradual process of> transformation, and in that process both industry and agric. developed in> parallel manner until the former's share of exports exceeded that of the> latter . During the 50s and 60s great effort was spent in irrigation> schemes, developing improved hybrids of different crops, prevention and> control of livestock diseases and pests, improving the sanitaryconditions> of farmers in the country-side and even supporting peasant organisations.> Export revenues from agric. was largely ploughed back into the economy by> investing in more medium size industries (chemicals, electric appliances,> kitchenware, agric. machinery), and steadily improving living standards.> The focus shifts from agriculture to industry through a process of> development. Indeed Professor Rong-I Wu of Chung Hsing university defines> economic development in characteristic terms: the process oftransformation> from a primarily agricultural economy to a primarily non-agriculturalone.> Taiwan records its economic take-off from 1963, eight years before the> microprocessor was built, and 17 years before computers became ahousehold> name anywhere.> This is the general picture that evolved in Malaysia as well as in South> Korea. Certainly there were differences especially in industrialstructure.> Substantial portions of the export sectors of these countries were ownedby> transnational companies. in the case of South Korea and Singapore 30 and> 70% repectively. In 1980 Hong Kong, Singapore, and South Korea each> exported $1 billion of engineering goods to the U.S. Hong Kong and south> Korea also sold $1billion worth of clothing and footwear (I.E PROCESSED> LEATHER AND COTTON) to the U.S> Malaysia unlike these others, has an abundance of natural resources.> Because it has excess supplies of crude oil and natural gas it was ableto> invest in heavy industry since independence. It exported rubber, wood,> textiles, air-conditioners, electronic and electrical appliances. Some of> these industries owned by Taiwanese investors. But unlike Nigeria, it did> no let its agriculture go to sleep. Malaysia accounts for 40% of total> world production of rubber; and its production of wood, PEPPER(!), andtin> is the largest in the world. Nigeria used to be the world's largest> producer of palm oil. But not any longer. Malaysian R&D has seen to itthat> this country controls 2/3 of world production now. They have not only> produced soaps and exotic shampoo from palm oil, but are now developing> MOTOR ENGINE FUEL FROM IT!> Well all of this just to show that Information Technology is the exciting> tail end of a process that has been going on in all these countries forthe> past thirty odd years even before the Gambia was born in 1965. In Gambia> there is a serious distortion in this process. You have a large andgrowing> service sector that is not dependent on any significant domesticindustry.> That was why when the infamous travel advice of 1994 hit our tourist> industry, thousands of workers and their dependents sufferedimmeasurably.> Agricultural production ought to be increased in order that we may beable> to finance indsutrial manufacturing. [With a canning and packagingfactory> we could feed the whole world with pre-cooked 'benachin' - and the whole> industry could be run by women. Just warm it in the micro oven for 5> minutes, and voila! the days lunch for over-stressed Americans and> Europeans]. THIS DOES NOT MEAN THAT WE MUST NOT PREPARE FOR THE 21ST> CENTURY AND THE EXPLOSIVE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY REVOLUTION THAT IS JUST> BEGINNING. MOREOVER, THIS REVOLUTION IS SO FAST THAT BY THE TIME WE INTHE GAMBIA ARE READY TO PLAY OUR PART, THINGS WOULD HAVE BEEN SOTRANSFORMED THAT SILICON MAY JUST BE THE VALLEY WE OUGHT NOT CHOOSE AS AMODEL TO EMULATE.> Have a great week-end reading, and> Good-bye.> Modou S. Sidibeh------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 83************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

