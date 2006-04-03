|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10380 Posts
|
|
Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 14:39:57
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 82
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Fwd: AFRICA: Sierra Leone Tops List of N
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
2) Fwd: HEALTH: Foodborne Infections Massively Under-Reported
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
3) Hello and apology
by Gunjur@aol.com
4) RE: Hello and apology
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
5) Self introduction
by "amy aidara" <amyaidara@hotmail.com>
6) Re: missing rains
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
7) Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
8) RE: Self introduction
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
9) farewell & unsubscribe
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
10) Re: New Member
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
11) RE: New member
by hghanim@nusacc.org
12) RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14
by hghanim@nusacc.org
13) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)
by "LAURA T RADER" <LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
14) Soccer: African results update
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
15) Katim Touray
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
16) New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
17) RE: Katim Touray
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
18) Re: Signing Off?
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
19) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
20) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
21) New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
22) Re: Katim Touray
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
23) confirmation
by "amy aidara" <amyaidara@hotmail.com>
24) confirmation
by "amy aidara" <amyaidara@hotmail.com>
25) RE: Soccer: African results update
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
26) RE: Delivery failure!
by hghanim@nusacc.org
27) RE: confirmation
by hghanim@nusacc.org
28) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: International Investor
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
29) Re: confirmation
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
30) Re: confirmation
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
31) Re: confirmation
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
32) Nigeria: Action Alerts (fwd)
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
33) Re: confirmation
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
34) RE: confirmation
by "LAURA T RADER" <LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
35) RE: confirmation
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
36) Re: confirmation
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
37) Re: confirmation
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
38) Re: Farming and rainfall
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
39) RE: Farming and rainfall
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
40) good news
by hghanim@nusacc.org
41) Re: Farming and rainfall
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
42) Re: good news
by "LAURA T RADER" <LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
43) Re: Farming and rainfall
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
44) Re: Farming and rainfall
by "LAURA T RADER" <LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
45) Re: Farming and rainfall
by "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
46) RE: good news
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
47) RE: Farming and rainfall
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
48) RE: Farming and rainfall
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
49) Dekat
by "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
50) Just happened in The Gambia
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
51) Re: Farming and rainfall
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
52) RE: Just happened in The Gambia
by hghanim@nusacc.org
53) Re: Dekat
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
54) FW: good news
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
55) Re: Soccer: African results update
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
56) Re: Soccer: African results update
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
57) SV: Dekat
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
58) RE: Just happened in The Gambia
by umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA
59) A catastrophe!
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
60) Re: Dekat
by "MOMODOU B. GASSAMA" <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
61) Just happened
by SANG1220@aol.com
62) Re: A catastrophe!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
63) Re: A catastrophe!
by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
64) fwd: At least 40 injured in Gambia building collapse
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
65) Re: fwd: At least 40 injured in Gambia building collapse
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
66) SV: Dekat
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
67) RE: confirmation
by hghanim@nusacc.org
68) RE: confirmation
by hghanim@nusacc.org
69) RE: Farming and rainfall
by hghanim@nusacc.org
70) FW: A catastrophe!
by hghanim@nusacc.org
71) Building collapse in Gambian capital leaves 1 dead, 40 injured (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
72) RE: Farming and rainfall
by Gunjur@aol.com
73) Re: good news
by Gunjur@aol.com
74) Re: Building collapse in Gambian capital leaves 1 dead, 40 injured (fwd)
by Gunjur@aol.com
75) RE: confirmation
by hghanim@nusacc.org
76) new member
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
77) RE: Building collapse in Gambian capita
by hghanim@nusacc.org
78) Re: A catastrophe!
by Ylva Kamperin <leekamp@algonet.se>
79) RE: Farming and rainfall
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
80) Re: Building collapse in Gambian capital leaves 1 dead, 40 injured (fwd)
by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
81) Re: good news
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
82) Re: A catastrophe!
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
83) Re: A catastrophe!
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
84) Building Collapses
by SANG1220@aol.com
85) Re: SV: Dekat
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
86) Re: Updates on Yusupha Cham & Co.?
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
87) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
88) Farming and rainfall & other things
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
89) Re: SV: Dekat
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
90) RE: A catastrophe!
by Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
91) Re: Catastrophie!
by WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
92) Re: A catastrophe!
by S Njie <S.Njie@commonwealth.int>
93) Re: Dekat
by "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
94) Re: A catastrophe!
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
95) RE: A catastrophe!
by Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
96) Re: A catastrophe!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
97) RE: good news
by hghanim@nusacc.org
98) Re: A catastrophe!
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
99) Re: Dekat
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
100) RE: A catastrophe!
by hghanim@nusacc.org
101) RE: Farming and rainfall
by "LAURA T RADER" <LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
102) Rejected mail
by "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
103) Re: A catastrophe!
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
104) Re: Personal:Locating John Sowe
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
105) Re: Personal:Locating John Sowe
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
106) RE: Farming and rainfall
by hghanim@nusacc.org
107) SV: Dekat
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
108) RE: Farming and rainfall
by Gunjur@aol.com
109) business ops. in Gambia
by Gunjur@aol.com
110) Re: Up-date on collapsed building
by Gunjur@aol.com
111) Re: Catastrophie!
by oleary@arminco.com
112) NARB and NARI
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
113) Re: A catastrophe!
by ASJanneh@aol.com
114) RE: NARB and NARI
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
115) Gambia-l:The Gambia and related issues mailing list
by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
116) Test, and rain again
by "<JGR@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
117) Setting the record straight
by SANG1220@aol.com
118) Re: Farming and rainfall
by "<TGR@COMMIT.GM>" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
119) Re: NARB and NARI
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
Date: 17 Aug 1997 07:58:31 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: AFRICA: Sierra Leone Tops List of N
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 13-Aug-97 ***
Title: AFRICA: Sierra Leone Tops List of Nations With A Food Crisis
By Moyiga Nduru
//ATT EDITORS: The following item is EMBARGOED and may not be
printed or otherwise reproduced before 01.00 AM Thursday, Aug 14//
NAIROBI, Aug 13 (IPS) -- Sierra Leone has topped the list of
nations in Africa where a food crisis looms, beating drought-prone
Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan.
''The food situation in Sierra Leone is deteriorating rapidly
and could develop into famine if the current widespread insecurity
persists,'' said Mwita Rukandema of the United Nations Food and
Agricultural Organisation (FAO).
Rukandema, who is based at the FAO's headquarters in Rome, told
journalists in the Kenyan capital on Wednesday that the food
crisis in Sierra Leone heightened in May, after the country's
elected President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah was toppled by a group of
army officers.
Following the upheaval, the security situation remains very
volatile, international aid workers have been evacuated and
rehabilitation projects have been put on hold. Up to 20,000 people
have fled to neighbouring countries, mostly Guinea and The Gambia,
he said.
An early warning report by FAO, called 'Food Supply Situation
and Crop Prospects in Sub-Saharan Africa', released here on
Thursday, has painted a grim picture of the food situation in
Sierra Leone.
The report, a copy of which was made available to IPS on
Wednesday, warns that: ''The food supply situation is tightening
in the main towns. The price of rice has tripled in the capital
Freetown and the supply of food and water is deteriorating. An
acute food shortage is also reported and severely affects all
economic activities.''
According to the report, only one-fifth of the shops and
markets have reopened since the upheaval. Limited food
distribution to vulnerable people in the capital Freetown, Bo
(South), Kenema (Southeast) and Makeni (North) are underway for
about 26,000 people, it adds.
Despite the looting that followed the coup, the report says
about 21,000 tonnes of relief food was reported to be available in
the country as of Jul. 1.
In late 1996, an FAO/World Food Programme Crop and Food Supply
Assessment Mission to Sierra Leone estimated rice paddy production
at about 391,000 tonnes. This was 10 percent above the previous
year.
Production of root crops was also projected to increase to an
estimated 328,000 tonnes, seven percent above the previous year.
Cereal import requirement for 1997 had been estimated at 260,000
tonnes and the food aid requirement at 80,000 tonnes.
Cereal food aid requirements to support
resettlement/rehabilitation activities implemented by the World
Food Programme(WFP) had been estimated at 60,500 tonnes.
''With the current upheaval,'' said Rukandema, ''import and
food aid requirements will increase significantly.''
Besides Sierra Leone, the FAO report says that serious food
supply difficulties persist in the Great Lakes Region, made up of
Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of
Congo (formerly Zaire).
In Burundi, a June FAO/WFP Mission estimated total food
production in 1997 at one percent above 1996 and four percent
below the 1988-93 pre-crisis average.
''Despite a relaxation of the embargo(imposed in July 1996 to
force the army to give up power), food prices remain very high,
ranging from one-third to 275 percent higher than a year ago,''
said a report compiled by the FAO/WFP Mission.
In Rwanda, a similar mission at the same time found that total
food production in 1997 will be well below the pre-crisis level,
despite the need to feed 1.6 million more people than a year ago.
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the food and security
situation of the remaining Rwandese refugees scattered in many
places remains critical, with a high incident of severe
malnutrition.
According to the FAO, Sub-Saharan Africa's cereal import
requirements in 1997 are expected to be lower than last year by
some 21 percent, reflecting the generally satisfactory 1996
harvests in West Africa and parts of the Horn (Eritrea, Ethiopia,
Djibouti and Somalia), and a relatively good harvest, now nearing
completion, in Southern Africa.
''However, the sub-regions food aid needs, though some 15
percent lower than last year, remain high, estimated at about two
million tonnes. Food aid pledges currently fully match the
requirement, but speedier deliveries are needed,'' the FAO report
said.
The FAO Representative in Kenya, Harold Norton, said on
Wednesday that the purpose of the report was to raise alarm to the
authorities concerned.
''What we are trying to do is alert people in advance...that we
see a potential problem, that needs to be addressed now,'' Norton
said. (end/ips/mn/pm97)
Origin: Harare/AFRICA/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
Date: 17 Aug 1997 08:01:16 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: HEALTH: Foodborne Infections Massively Under-Reported
Message-ID: <4169195423.389436572@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 13-Aug-97 ***
Title: HEALTH: Foodborne Infections Massively Under-Reported
By Gustavo Capdevila
GENEVA, Aug 13 (IPS) - The actual number of cases of foodborne
infections throughout the world is up to 350 times higher than the
number reported, says a World Health Organisation (WHO) report.
The latest WHO Quarterly Statistical Report points out that
diseases transmitted by contaminated food affect hundreds of
millions of people in both developing and industrialised
countries.
The U.N. agency highlights the human costs of foodborne
illnesses, pointing out that diarrhea - usually caused by
contaminated food or water - attacks 1.5 billion children aged
five and under and kills more than three million every year.
But the report also stresses the economic costs. It cites, for
instance, the 1991 cholera epidemic in Peru, which in the first
three months alone led to the loss of 70 million dollars due to
the closing of food establishments and the drop in tourism, and
more than 700 million dollars in losses for the fishing industry.
A broad range of foodborne infections are present in developing
countries, including cholera, campylobacteriosis, escherichia coli
infections, salmonellosis, shigellosis, brucellosis and hepatitis
A.
But the incidence of such diseases is also on the rise in the
industrialised world, in spite of universal availability of
potable water, adequate levels of sanitation and hygiene and
widespread use of technologies such as pasteurisation.
According to studies cited by WHO, five to 10 percent of the
population of developed countries suffers from foodborne
infections annually.
The list of illnesses present in rich countries is headed by
the increasingly widespread listeria monocytogenes, escherichia
coli 0157 and salmonella typhimurium, which is resistent to a
number of antibiotics. The report describes the three diseases as
''a new and significant public health threat.'' Both Japan and
Scotland suffered outbreaks of escherichia coli 0157 last year,
for example.
In the United States, up to 12 million people fall ill and
several thousand are killed every year by seven pathogens -
camplyobacter jejuni, clostridium perfringens, escherichia coli
0157:H7, listeria monocytogenes, salmonella, staphyloccocus aureus
and toxoplasma gondii - which cost the country up to 35 billion
dollars in healthcare.
Fritz Kaferstein, the director of WHO's Food Security and Aid
Programme, said health authorities frequently ''fail to recognise
the significance of food security for the health and development
of the community.'' He added that food security could only be
reached through comprehensive efforts in research, controls,
development of infrastructure, epidemiology, training and
education.
WHO advocates the concept of ''shared responsibility'' by
government authorities, business and consumers in the fight
against foodborne infections.
In many Latin American and Caribbean countries, mandatory
reporting systems have been implemented in an attempt to curb the
spread of such diseases.
The 1991 cholera epidemic that broke out in Peru and spread to
neighbouring countries had infected more than one million people
and caused 10,000 deaths by 1994. The disease was found to be
frequently transmitted through contaminated food sold at street
stalls and beverages served with contaminated ice. It also spread
through raw fish and insufficiently cooked food.
The report adds that few preventive measures have been taken in
Asia. Although Japan represents an exception to that rule,
salmonella has made more frequent appearances there due to
widespread dietary changes, including the icreased consumption of
eggs, and last year close to 9,600 people fell ill and 11 were
killed in an outbreak of escherichia coli 0157:H7. The foods
responsible for the outbreak were identified in only a few
isolated cases.
Scarce information is available on foodborne diseases in
Africa, because there are few controls, the report underlines.
However, it cites a 1991 outbreak of botulism in Tanzania spread
through the consumption of fish, which caused 18 deaths.
A 1994 epidemic of escherichia coli 0157 in Egypt was traced to
hamburgers and contaminated dairy products. An investigation of
supermarkets, butchershops and farms found the bacteria present in
six percent of unpasteurised milk, six percent of beef, four
percent of de-boned chicken and four percent of lamb. (END/IPS/tra-
Origin: Montevideo/HEALTH/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
Date: Sun, 17 Aug 1997 15:18:54 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu
Subject: Hello and apology
Message-ID: <970817151850_100177073@emout08.mail.aol.com>
Hi Guys,
l want to apologise for the long silence. For the first two weeks in July,
our computer was down . After we crossed that bridge, "something happened to
the mouse" as my son put it. Thereafter, l left to spend four glorious weeks
in Gambia and Ivory Coast. The business opportunities are boundless if one is
looking, and there is a new Islamic bank that is more than willing to work
with business entrepreneurs, but best of all, they do not charge interest. My
daughter Amie tried to send a message to the Gambia-L for me, and thougth she
had been successful but that was not the case. l have come back with a bad
sore throat but look forward to re-joining the bantaba and answering any
questions l am able to. l have missed the interesting discussions. Torstein,
please tell me a little about your internet venture. Feel free to e=mail me
as follows: Gunjur@aol.com
Education group, l have info. about a student who needs assistance with fees
etc.
Glad to be back although l wish l could be in Gambia right now.
Jabou Joh.
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 00:22:55 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Hello and apology
Message-ID: <01BCAB6D.0124B8A0@diil.qatar.net.qa>
Jabbou!
Welcome back! Your absence was somewhat felt around here,but its also a =
good thing that you have been home and hopefully will tell us some of =
your general impressions of how things are going.I understand that the =
Rainy Season has NOT been very generous with its water this year,so I =
hope that would not seriously affect the yields this year.=20
Regards Bassss!
Date: Sun, 17 Aug 1997 20:54:26 PDT
From: "amy aidara" <amyaidara@hotmail.com>
To: Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu
Subject: Self introduction
Message-ID: <19970818035427.27623.qmail@hotmail.com>
Hello Brothers and Sisters,
My name is Amy Aidara.Now I am a student in Malaysia.I am in my first
year and I am majoring in political
science.I can speak French also because I did my primary and high school
in Ffrench.I am born in Gambia.
That,s all I can tell you about my self.
yours
amy
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 08:29:35 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: missing rains
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970818072935.0071bb74@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 18:53 16/08/97 -0000, Torstein Grotnes wrote:
>Good news?
>The last two days has seen heavy rains, like I have never experienced
>before.
TORSTEIN! THANKS FOR THE GOOD AND ENCOURAGING NEWS. LET'S ALL HOPE THAT
NATURE WILL HEAR OUR CRIES.
"And keep up the good thinking up there!", you too.
REGARDS,
ABDOU OUJIMAI
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 08:48:33 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970818074833.00719ff4@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 13:38 15/08/97 -0000, Torstein Grotnes wrote:
>Headline from The Point newspaper Thursday, August 14, 1997.
>-------------------------------------
>* Ebou Touray is envoy to ROC, Tombong Saidy heads GTV, Radio Gambia *
TOMBONG! CONGRATULATIONS AND GOOD LUCK. IT IS INDEED A PLEASURE TO HAVE THE
GTV AND RADIO GAMBIA CHEF ON THE LIST. HOPING TO BE HEARING FROM YOU OFTEN.
THE SAME WISHES GOES TO MR. TOURAY (AM NOT SURE IF HE WILL GET THIS MESSAGE
- DOESN'T MATTER).
TORSTEIN! TAKK FOR INNSATSEN.
REGARDS,
ABDOU OUJIMAI
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 11:11:21 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Self introduction
Message-ID: <01BCABC8.19BC21E0@dien.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCABC8.19C3C300"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCABC8.19C3C300
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Amy!
Welcome to to the Bantabaa! And ,please,take your seat and feel free to =
express yourself.
Regards Bassss!!
----------
From: amy aidara[SMTP:amyaidara@hotmail.com]
Sent: 14/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=CB=C7=E4=ED/1418 06:54 =D5
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Self introduction
Hello Brothers and Sisters,
My name is Amy Aidara.
yours
amy
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 21:49:39 +0900 (JST)
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: farewell & unsubscribe
Message-ID: <199708181243.VAA21201@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Dear Gambia-lers,
It has been a privilege meeting all of you on this forum. I have
learnt a lot, and I hope I can rejoin the List in the near future.
My MBA program is done and I am out of here!
In case you come to the Gambia in the not too distant future, please
check me out for a reminiscence of these good moments. To all of you,
'keep up the good work down there'!
My address is: Industrial Development Unit, Ministry of Trade and
Industry, Independence Drive, Banjul. Tel (Res.) 227158, (Off.)226600.
Au revoir!!! Thanks for the company.
Lamin Drammeh
(Japan).
PS: Subscription managers,
Please unsubscribe me from 12 midnight, Monday Aug. 18.
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 21:53:33 +0900 (JST)
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <199708181247.VAA21226@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
List Managers,
Please add Baboucarr Manneh to the List again. his email is
bmanneh@hotmail.com
Lamin.
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 8:34:21 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: hghanim@nusacc.org, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: New member
Message-ID: <TFSGUGES@nusacc.org>
Welcome Tony,
I hope your experiences were good and thanks for the help in getting back
GCDB (now Meridien) back up to the international banking standard .
Habib
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 8:42:21 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: gambia-l@commit.gm, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14
Honesty pays folks,
Ebrima deserves this . I remember when his nickname was BUGUL DARA ( does
not want any thing -wollof language-)
I think that was due to not taking bribes ...at customs dept.
Again good luck Ebrima (buguldara) Taurey.
Habib Diab Ghanim
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 10:09:58 EST5EDT
From: "LAURA T RADER" <LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)
Message-ID: <D8A85B07B3@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
Joern,
Which book were you referring to of Steven Goulds?
Thanks,
Laura
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 14:25:34 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Soccer: African results update
Message-ID: <9708181825.AA55780@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
For all the soccer lovers, here is the latest world cup qualifiers from
Africa:
South Africa defeated Congo in Johanesburg in front of 100,000 persons
according to CBS Telenoticias. The score was 1 - 0. superb goal at 14
minutes first half by a guy whose name was difficult to me to understand.
Cameroon defeated Zimbabwe 2 - 1 in Harare.
The African teams are already defined.
Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon and South Africa are headed to France
98!
Hope to see you there!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 11:43:47 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Katim Touray
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.970818112753.21063C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
On behalf of the management team of Gambia-l, I am pleased to inform you
of the return of Dr Katim Touray to the list. Katim is the original
founder of what continued today as the current Gambia-l. The management
team has voted to restore him to his former position as
listowner/manager and will resume the activities attached to the position.
In case of any doubt, the management team consists of the following.
Subscription managers: Momodou Camara, Amadou Janneh, Sarian Loum and
Latjorr Ndow.
Listowners/Managers: Tony Loum, Abdourahman Touray and Katim Touray.
Since, the list has more than quadrupled in membership during Katim's
absence, I have asked him to reintroduced himself and to also expound a
bit on the history of the list for the benefit of the new members. I am
also reforwarding a piece that I wrote last January 31st on the
occasion of our first anniversary touching a bit on the history, again for
those members who enrolled after that date.
So, please join us in giving a warm welcome back Dr to Katim
Touray.
Thanks
Tony Loum
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 11:39:25 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: GAMBIA-L:
The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
;
Subject: First anniversary
Hi Everyone,
Let us take a time out for a moment from the hot and substantive debate
topics to reflect on the fact that today, January 31st is the first
anniversary of our listserv Gambia-l hosted by The University of
Washington.
Contrary to what many may have believed, I am not the original
founder of Gambia-l. That honor belongs to Dr Katim Touray of Madison,
Wisconsin. He first started a discussion group after the 1994 Jawara coup
d'etat
with a few friends. I believe that Dr Amadou Janneh was among the original
few. I was introduced to Katim in 1995 by a Senegalese called
Moussa Samb whom I met in the newsgroup soc.culture.africa. I think that
I was the sixth member to join the group which Katim informally ran
through his email account at The University of Wisconsin, Madison. By the
beginning of 1996, we were informed by him that we needed a new host since
some reasons, we would not be carried past the end of January. So, the
search for a new host site started but with no luck and success. At the
last resort, I contacted my University and got a pleasant and affirmative
response. We brainstormed on the configurations that reflects the current
setup of Gambia-l which was a collective decision from the relatively few
members at the time. Those included the following: Amadou Janneh,
Malanding Jaiteh, Latjor Know, Lamin Drammeh, Roddie Cole, Sammy Bruce
Oliver, Sarian Loum, Momodou Camara, Abdou Touray, Morro Ceesay, Latjorr
Ndow, Modou Kolley, Sarjo Bojang. If I should miss anybody's name,
it is unintentional, please point that out to me and you will be
recognized. Since, we decided that we wanted to be global and be visible
world wide, we had to select a name for the list. Suggestions were
tossed around ranging from Gambia-Net to others but finally settled on
Gambia-L which was first suggested by Malanding Jaiteh, if my memory is
correct. On April 8th 1996, Katim shocked everyone by abruptly resigning
from the group over a philosohical disagreement with the rest of
the members
regarding the adoption of certain rules and regulation for the list. I was
deeply saddened over his departure. He had worked so hard and did so much
with the technical configurations. I personally appealed to him to reverse
his decision and return but was not successful. Hopefully, sometimes in
the future, he might relent. That void in the technical management was
admirably taken over by Abdou Touray, who up to this date is doing an
absolutely marvellous job.
Gambia-l has come a long way from our humble beginnings. This
date, one year ago, we were less than 20 members. Today we have over 180
members enrolled. We can boast of membership in all the continents. All
praise is due to you members for your interest in becoming involved and
spreading the word of our existence to Gambians and friends of The Gambia.
As you can see, we are still growing weekly.
I am forwarding the very first posting in Gambia-l that took
place exactly one year ago today. I hope that this brief piece our history
will be of interest.
Thanks
Tony
Date: Wed, 31 Jan 1996 18:00:24 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
To: Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: We did it !
Hi Everyone,
Congratulations to all of us and welcome to GAMBIA-L. I have added
everybody to the list and you should all have received the standard
welcome message. We have not yet added the additional piece drafted by
Katim which will be done soon. I am taking this opportunity to take an
inventory of the list. I want to make sure that everybody has been added
on, in the event that some typos were made in the addresses. So, I am
asking that everybody responds to the list and confirms that they
received this message and the welcome. Katim and I will match it against
what we have now to ensure that everybody is properly added on.
We will finalize the administrative functions soon. So, I am
asking Katim to continue taking the lead role to ensure the smooth
functioning of GAMBIA-L.
Again, let us congratulate ourselves for sticking
together to lead ourselves to even greater heights.
Sarjo, I have made sure that Modou Kolley is included. I
will give you a call later on tonight.
Katim, I have sent you two messages on your calshp
address. I hope that you will receive them before the deadline of the
termination, otherwise I will forward them again tomorrow.
Thanks
Tony
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 11:50:35 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.970818114920.21063G-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Brian Manga Touray has been added to the list. We welcome him and will
look forward to his introduction and contributions.
Thanks
Tony Loum
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 22:16:22 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Katim Touray
Message-ID: <01BCAC24.5F315540@diih.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Dr.Touray!
The day that you Thought of this huge THOUGHT was indeed a great day =
for Gambia! So,welcome back to the BANTABAA, and thank you so much for =
your vision!
Regards Basss!
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 13:08:02 +0200
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <binta@iuj.ac.jp>, <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Signing Off?
Message-ID: <199708182100.XAA18333@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Mr. Drammeh,
I can only hope that you will receive this before you get unsubscribed. If
I may, I would like to, on behalf of Gambia-l, say that it was more than
wonderful to have met you, while assuring you that the process of learning
from one another has been mutual. I cannot but reminesce that your style,
as is probably to be expected of a good student of economics, has been
concise, straightforward, and economical. But above all, it has been
intelligently critical. That is a manner of discourse I am sure many of us
in this list has learnt quite a lot from. We will definitely miss you.
Having said that, I wish to take this opportunity to wish you all the
best of luck once you get back to your station at work in Gambia. Some of
us will definitely find you out once we are in Gambia. It has been a great
encounter - of the first kind!!!!
Momodou Sidibeh
----------
> Från: binta@iuj.ac.jp
> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Ämne: Re: New Member
> Datum: den 18 augusti 1997 14:53
>
> List Managers,
>
> Please add Baboucarr Manneh to the List again. his email is
> bmanneh@hotmail.com
>
> Lamin.
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 16:06:42 -0000
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)
Message-ID: <B0000004138@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
This is forwarded from "Jorn Grotnes" <jgr@commit.gm>
(jgr@commit.gm)
>Which book were you referring to of Steven Goulds?
Stephen Jay Gould, I think. I don't remember excactly, but as far as I
remember I only read 3..."Ever since Darwin", "The Panda's Thumb"
and "The Flamingo's Smile". I would have quoted which one if I only
had remembered it. All of these books are eminently readable though,
and I can recommend them all! (This is popularised science books,
really a collection of essays each).
Joern
Commit
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 06:21:25 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970819042153.AAA18758@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Mariama Njie has been added to the list. Welcome
to Gambia-l Mariama, we look forward to your contributions.
Please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu
regards
Momodou Camara
Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 21:36:27 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.970818213451.26308D-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Charles Fernandez has been added to the list. We welcome him and will look
forward to his introduction and contributions.
Thanks
Tony Loum
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 08:18:35 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Katim Touray
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970819071835.0072f64c@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Tony!
I know of two Katim Touray's (one ex-Armitage student who also worked for
the Dept. of Agric as a soil scientist(??) and an ex-Muslim High student),
so I have been wondering which one of them it is. Who ever it is, he is very
much welcomed back and thanks for all his inputs.
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 00:44:57 PDT
From: "amy aidara" <amyaidara@hotmail.com>
To: Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu
Subject: confirmation
Message-ID: <19970819074458.15710.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Hello,Brothers
I confirm that I have received your welcome letter. I am very glad
to be one of you. I hope that by being a member of gambia-L, I will
make many friends but not ennemies.
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 00:49:44 PDT
From: "amy aidara" <amyaidara@hotmail.com>
To: Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu
Subject: confirmation
Message-ID: <19970819074945.8158.qmail@hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
Hello,Brothers
I confirm that I have received your welcome letter. I am very glad
to be one of you. I hope that by being a member of gambia-L, I will
make many friends but not ennemies.
But when I was reading your bureau, I noticed that you are all
brothers. Why didn't you put a lady at least? I think that it will
be very nice if we can have a sister there. I hope you are not" anti
women ".
Think about it seriously
yours
amy
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 09:52:24 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Soccer: African results update
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010DD@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Me too-I hope to see you there. I do hope that Denmark will qualify,
because I have followed the team for nearly every match since Wembley
1981, EC 1992 in France etc. Asbj=F8rn
> ----------
> From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu[SMTP:mjallow@st6000.sct.edu]
> Sent: 18. August 1997 20.25
> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Subject: Soccer: African results update
>=20
> For all the soccer lovers, here is the latest world cup qualifiers
> from
> Africa:
>=20
> South Africa defeated Congo in Johanesburg in front of 100,000 =
persons
> according to CBS Telenoticias. The score was 1 - 0. superb goal at
> 14
> minutes first half by a guy whose name was difficult to me to
> understand.
>=20
> Cameroon defeated Zimbabwe 2 - 1 in Harare.
> =20
> The African teams are already defined.
> =20
> Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon and South Africa are headed to
> France
> 98!
>=20
> Hope to see you there!
>=20
>=20
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>=20
> =
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
> =3D=3D=3D
> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> =
----------------------------------------------------------------------
> ---
> =20
>=20
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 8:38:40 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: postmaster@nusacc.org, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Delivery failure!
Message-ID: <TFSGVSQS@nusacc.org>
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 9:10:10 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: amyaidara@hotmail.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: confirmation
Message-ID: <TFSHGMFY@nusacc.org>
Sister Amy,
I am pretty sure if there was a sister that volunteered and is qualified
to do some of the technical work she will definitely be part of the team.
Please, Let's not get this imported idea of feminism interfere in our
future. As long as the job is done it does not matter who does it . If
you may permit I would suggest a women's committee with you and Ancha and
Laura be the chairpersons. By the way I remember seeing some discussions
by a group called the first ladies ! Am I right ?
I am sure there are many sisters helping directly where Tony and the
other brothers are. Thanks for bringing it up but it is not worth making
an issue out of this.
Peace
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: amyaidara@hotmail.com
Sent: Tuesday, August 19, 1997 8:30 AM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: confirmation
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Hello,Brothers
I confirm that I have received your welcome letter. I am very glad
to be one of you. I hope that by being a member of gambia-L, I will
make many friends but not ennemies.
But when I was reading your bureau, I noticed that you are all
brothers. Why didn't you put a lady at least? I think that it will
be very nice if we can have a sister there. I hope you are not" anti
women ".
Think about it seriously
yours
amy
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
Date: 19 Aug 1997 13:36:22 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: International Investor
Message-ID: <624025501.400974036@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 15-Aug-97 ***
Title: DEVELOPMENT: International Investors By-pass Africa
By Thalif Deen
UNITED NATIONS, Aug 15 (IPS) - The profit-conscious international
business community is pouring billions of dollars into the vibrant
economies of Asia while virtually ignoring the economically-
troubled, poorer nations of sub-Saharan Africa.
''This situation raises important issues for development
policy,'' says U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan.
The U.N. chief, a national of Ghana, is unhappy that private
sector investment continues to flow unevenly to developing nations -
and in the process, shuts out African countries desperately in
need of capital. ''It tends to benefit some countries, and to
leave others aside,'' he complains.
Acccording to the latest figures released here, foreign direct
investment in developing countries totaled a hefty 244 billion
dollars in 1996. Of this, more than 48 billion dollars went to
Asia while a measly 2.6 billion dollars went to Africa.
The worst-affected are the 48 least developed countries (LDCs) -
described as the poorest of the poor - 33 of which are in Africa.
Only one percent of direct foreign investment went to these 48
LDCs, each of whom has an average annual per capita income of less
than 700 dollars.
Of the 48, about one-third are also afflicted by political
turmoil. These include Afghanistan, Angola, Burundi, Cambodia,
Ethiopia, Haiti, Liberia, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone,
Somalia and Sudan.
In a report released early this year, the Geneva-based U.N.
Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said investment flows
to Africa remain minimal for several reasons: small markets, poor
infrastructure, unskilled labour, high levels of external debt and
the negative perception of the continent.
Annan says that if the private sector continues to by-pass
Africa, donors have to be more careful in how they target official
development assistance (ODA). ''With less aid money to go around,
much more attention is being given to make sure it is used well,''
he said.
Annan points out that developing nations are making policy and
institutional changes so as to attract private sector capital and
create ''an enabling environment.''
''Development assistance can often be crucial in creating such
an environment. In other words, careful targeting of ODA can be
instrumental in attracting investment capital,'' he argues.
In terms of regional allocation, the largest quantum of U.N.
grant resources currently goes to Africa - 1.7 billion dollars of
the 4.8 billion dollars earmarked in 1995. ''The aim of this
assistance is to strengthen the capacity of weaker countries to be
effective participants in the global economy, '' says Annan.
The Secretary-General also says that one of his major
priorities is to establish a new partnership for development
between the United Nations and the private sector.
Carol Bellamy, Executive Director of the U.N. Children's Fund
(UNICEF), says that private investment and financing are
absolutely vital if the poorest countries are to emerge from
poverty.
''Yet, they cannot attract the private sector without ODA. And
ODA not only helps these countries weather painful economic
reforms, but enables them to create the social and economic
infrastructure that is vital to development,'' she said.
Despite a steady rise in the number of people with incomes of
less than a dollar a day, overall aid to developing countries
declined from 58.9 billion dollars in 1995 to 55.1 billion dollars
in 1996. In 1996, only four countries - Denmark, the Netherlands,
Norway and Sweden - met or exceeded the U.N. target of 0.7 percent
of gross national product (GNP) as ODA.
At the World Economic Forum summit in Zimbabwe in May, 12
countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC)
agreed to provide increased incentives to attract foreign
investors to the region.
''We don't care who buys our mines, just as long as the mines
make money and contribute to the exchequer,'' said Zambian
President Frederick Chiluba whose government has successfully
privatised about 145 state-run companies.
In 1995, the 12 SADC countries - Angola, Botswana, Lesotho,
Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland,
Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe - attracted an average of about 90
million dollars in foreign investments each. This was in contrast
to about two billion dollars that went into Peru, 4.5 billion
dollars into Hungary and 7.0 billion dollars into Singapore.
''These figures indicate there is a serious barrier here,''
said David Robins, executive vice president of the Union Bank of
Switzerland, one of the participants at the Forum. (END/IPS/td/mk)
Origin: Washington/DEVELOPMENT/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 16:20:50 +0200
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: confirmation
Message-ID: <33F9ABC2.C05@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:
> Please, Let's not get this imported idea of feminism interfere in our
> future.
> Thanks for bringing it up but it is not worth making
> an issue out of this.
Oppression of women has not been IMPORTED to Africa. It's an African
matter as well as a European ..... one
Therefore the struggle against it does not need to be imported, but
conducted in an african, european ..... way and context and should never
be neglected, ignored nor pushed aside until one fine day in future when
people stop saying that it's not worth making an issue about it.
Hopefully it will stop being an issue but that's not the case now and I
think Amys remark is absolutely justified.
And
women's committees should not serve the purpose of excluding women
aspects from vital discussions : let's not deal with it - lets pass it
on to the womens commitee.
Andrea
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 10:41:02 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: confirmation
Message-ID: <9708191441.AA34544@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:
> > Please, Let's not get this imported idea of feminism interfere in our
> > future.
>
>
> Oppression of women has not been IMPORTED to Africa. It's an African
> matter as well as a European ..... one
>
>
> women's committees should not serve the purpose of excluding women
> aspects from vital discussions : let's not deal with it - lets pass it
> on to the womens commitee.
Habib...I saw this one coming!
Do you really believe that the idea is IMPORTED????
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 17:22:39 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: confirmation
Message-ID: <19970819152314.AAA31126@LOCALNAME>
On 19 Aug 97 at 0:49, amy aidara wrote:
> But when I was reading your bureau, I noticed that you are all
> brothers. Why didn't you put a lady at least? I think that it will
> be very nice if we can have a sister there. I hope you are not" anti
> women ".
Hello Amy and others,
Sarian Loum is a sister, so not every one on the scbscription
team are men.
Momodou Camara
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 11:33:01 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Nigeria: Action Alerts (fwd)
Message-ID: <9708191533.AA35534@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Nigeria: Action Alerts
Date distributed (ymd): 970818
Document reposted by WOA
This posting contains an action alert from Project Underground
on the current hunger strike by Ogoni political prisoners, and
an action alert by the Sierra Club on behalf of a coalition of
organizations supporting a Nigeria Advocacy Week in September.
These alerts and more frequent updates on related actions are
available on the shell-nigeria-action listserv. For
information on subscribing to the listserv, send the message
"help" to listproc@essential.org.
THE OGONI 20
8/13/97
"Abacha knows that executing them or even trying them will
draw unwanted attention. Instead, he seems prepared to let
them die in jail untried"
- The New York Times, August 6, 1997
-----------------------------------------------------------
In 1995, internationally acclaimed writer and activist Ken
Saro-Wiwa was executed along with eight of his colleagues.
The Ogoni Nine's only crime was their success is exposing
Shell oil's role in destroying their homeland, dismantling
their communities, and killing their brothers and sisters.
Since the Ogoni began a nonviolent campaign against oil
destruction, over 2,000 people have died at the hands of a
military that is armed by and paid for by Shell.
Today, another 20 Ogoni men are in prison in Port Harcourt,
Nigeria, awaiting "trial" - framed for murder on the same
charges that the Nine were killed for last year. Some have
been in jail for over three years, and still the Nigerian
government refuses to grant them bail, much less bring them to
trial. Testimony by the 20 implicates Shell in their arrest
and subsequent torture. As the most powerful entity in
Nigeria, there is no doubt that Shell could choose to spare
these men's lives, but instead, they are choosing to sit idly
by as they waste away in prison.
Current Situation
"Nyieda Nasikpo had just been released from the dark room the
other day. The dark room is a prison within prison, serving
as punishment within punishment. In this room, communications
within the prisons and other inmates is totally severed and
the detainee is locked perpetually with 24 hours total
darkness in a 3x3 feet cell at the pleasure of the authorized
person." Robert Azibaola, ND-HERO, and lawyer for the 20,
June 1997
The Nigerian military regime has gone to extreme lengths to
keep the Ogoni 20 out of court. They know that another trial
on the same charges for which Saro-Wiwa was executed will
attract unwanted attention. They have repeatedly changed
venues and used legal technicalities to keep the 20 in jail.
On July 23 1997, Justice Daniel Kalio of the Rivers State High
Court held that he did have jurisdiction to rule on the
question of bail for the 20. Within a week, the government
had filed an appeal, and now the hearing on that appeal will
be held in late September.
The 20 Ogoni men remain in jail under appalling conditions.
On August 11, the 20 began a hunger strike, which will
initially continue for 10 days. They are calling for
international solidarity and support.
Who are the Ogoni 20?
The Ogoni 20 currently are: Elijan L Baadom, John Banatu,
Ngbaa Baovi, Kagbara Bassee, Kale Beete, Friday Cburuma, Paul
Deekor, Godwin Gbodor, Blessing Israel, Adam Kaa, Benjamin
Kabari, Baribuma Kumanwe, Baritule Lebe, Taagalo Kmonsi,
Nyieda Nasikpo, Sampson Ntiginee, Nwinbari A Papah, Zorzar
Popgbara, Samuel A Sigha, and Babina Visor.
The Ogoni 20 are supposedly being held in connection with the
murders of 4 Ogoni chiefs in Giokoo on June 21, 1994. One of
the 20 was arrested in May 1994, prior to this crime even
being committed. At various times there have been 23 Ogoni
(excluding the 9 who were executed in November 1995) arrested
and charged in relation to those same murders. The last
arrest was in November of 1996. 20 of the 23 are still in
custody. Of the other three, one, Clement Tusima, died in
custody in August 1995. The other two have been released,
reportedly after their employers exerted pressure on the
Nigerian authorities.
The men are kept in severely overcrowded cells, each with
dozens of prisoners. All must sleep on the floor. Torture,
denial of medical care, starvation, and poor sanitary
conditions are all listed as complaints. All of them are
currently in poor health.
Shell's Role
"Shell Police replied that nothing can make us free from their
hand, and that even if they forgave others, they cannot
forgive the indigenes of Bomu and Dere communities because
they are the causes of the hindrances to their operations in
Ogoniland" - written by two of the Ogoni 20, September 21,
1996.
The Ogoni 20 are in prison because they, like Ken Saro-Wiwa,
opposed Shell's dirty operations in Nigeria and the
devastation of Ogoni land through 30 years of oil drilling
activities. Like Ken Saro-Wiwa, these men stood up for their
rights when death squads began to sweep through their homeland
in response to their nonviolent protests.
As the above quote attests to though, Shell had a direct role
in the arrest, detention, and subsequent torture of at least
some of the Ogoni 20. Shell's security force, known locally as
the "Shell Police" are accused of numerous incidents of
repression of peaceful protest and harassment of activists.
On January 30, 1996, in response to public outrage over
Saro-Wiwa's execution, Shell stated "It is our established
position that we recognise and support The Universal
Declaration of Human Rights. The issue of the right to fair
trial is clearly of public concern and we felt it important
that we reiterate the Group's position on this". Despite
repeated requests, this is as far as the corporation has gone
towards intervening in the Ogoni 20 case.
Is Shell going to stand by while 20 more people are hanged for
murders they did not commit, before a kangaroo court? More
probably, will they continue to congratulate themselves for
being the world's most profitable corporation while 20 more
people waste away in jail? Shell must take responsibility for
the Ogoni 20.
"We have been dumped into detention without any hope of a fair
trial, thus causing our families to suffer untold hardships.
....the Ogoni civil disturbance tribunal said the case against
us 'is not an ordinary murder case'. So we know there is more
to this than meets the eye. The Government is settling an old
score." -The Ogoni 20
WHAT YOU CAN DO:
1. Contact Shell immediately. Demand that they use every bit
of their influence in Nigeria to ensure a swift, speedy and
just trial. In the US, call 1 800 845-5264 or fax
713-241-4044 and address Mr. Phillip J. Carroll, CEO, Shell
Oil Corporation, Houston, TX 77252. Email Shell at
"awesome_shell@shelloil.com" and cc:
"project_underground@moles.org" or visit their website at
"www.shell.com"
2. Organize demonstrations at Shell stations. Get a group
together to go on hunger strike (even if only for a day!) In
solidarity with the 20. Get involved in the Shell / Nigeria
campaign.
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 09:54:58 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: confirmation
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.970819093156.9649B-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Sister Amy,
Thanks for bringing up the gender issue in regards to the management team
of Gambia-l. I am sure that similar thoughts might have lingered in other
people's mind so it is a good opportunity to shed some light on the
circumstances that led to the make up of the team. I will also like to
point out that we are not a bunch of male chauvinistic pigs who
intentionally excluded women.
As Momodou Camara correctly pointed out Sarian Loum is female.
During the early days of Gambia-l, Sarian was the first and only female in
the group which was not by design and lasted for the first few months
before we started getting other female enrollees. During those times, we
had
discussed about it and unsuccessful tried recruiting other female members.
In setting up the management team, we called for volunteers
and the current make up reflected those who volunteered themselves for
the tasks at the time.
As word got out of our existence with the list increasing in
membership size, we started getting other female enrollees. Today, I am
proud to
state that we have many females in the group who are making
significant and invaluable contributions to the list.
I am sure that earlier and longtime members of Gambia-l will
verify my facts.
Thanks
Tony Loum
On Tue, 19 Aug 1997, amy aidara wrote:
> Hello,Brothers
> I confirm that I have received your welcome letter. I am very glad
> to be one of you. I hope that by being a member of gambia-L, I will
> make many friends but not ennemies.
> But when I was reading your bureau, I noticed that you are all
> brothers. Why didn't you put a lady at least? I think that it will
> be very nice if we can have a sister there. I hope you are not" anti
> women ".
> Think about it seriously
> yours
> amy
>
> ______________________________________________________
> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
>
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 13:08:26 EST5EDT
From: "LAURA T RADER" <LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: confirmation
Message-ID: <F3A28920E5@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
Greetings,
In reguards to Habib's reference to a women's committee, I'd
be happy to help out. Of course, it would depend on the other women
in the list. If there is an apparent need I'm all for it. But,
being new to the list I'm not entirely sure of any apparent need. We
definately do not need to create a bureaucracy with in our free
thinking list. There are issues of gender in the Gambia and not out
of line to talk about. Think about it. We'll decide together what
to do.
Thanks,
Laura
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 20:37:57 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: confirmation
Message-ID: <01BCACDF.CA05E640@diim.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCACDF.CA0F0E00"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCACDF.CA0F0E00
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Well,Andrea is right in saying that oppression of Women is not a =
European monopoly(Africa is also notorious for it) and Habib is also =
right in saying even if there was one,the way to go about fighting it is =
Not to declare a blanket war on men,as its the case in most gender =
struggles in the West.Because even though very many African men =
unknowingly benefit from the second Class Status of their womenfolk,it =
does not and cannot follow from that that most African men are =
ideologically opposed to the development of the black Woman as a full =
and free human being.
I believe,with time,Amy would realise that even though the founding =
fathers of Gambia-l are all men except one,Sarian,it is totally unfair =
to assume that the demographics of the people in control of this forum =
is nothing but a reflection of real life back home.Maybe she has not yet =
heard of the GambiaNet or the Education Committee some of whose members =
are very smart women like Andrea,Ndey Kumba,Isatou Secka,Ndey Marie =
Njie.As for Sarian,she is one of the managers.So,unless Amy's questions =
are just meant to seek information about how this place is run,I would =
then have to say that she is pointing her accusing fingers in the wrong =
direction! Because most men here on this forum are not only well =
informed and sensitive to the plight of Gambian Women,but they are also =
dedicated to participate in the fight to end her second class citizen =
status.So,please keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 15:08:17 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: confirmation
Message-ID: <9708191908.AA48410@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Andrea wrote:
> And
>
> women's committees should not serve the purpose of excluding women
> aspects from vital discussions : let's not deal with it - lets pass it
> on to the womens commitee.
>
> Andrea
Andrea, I agree!
The idea of forming a women's committee serves no purpose other than
diluting the strength of "our togetherness". What we need is men and women
joining hands in order to work together to achieve a common goal. While I
am not advocating male dominance over women, I think that men should be
more open-minded by sharing their resources with their loved ones.
These types of discussions are always nerve-touching since they relay
the feelings that we have towards each other. I remember a while back when
we discussed the issues of female circumcission and physical abuse, it took
the women on the list a long time to join in the discussions. This just
goes to show that discussions of such issues should include more women who
can stand up against what they believe to be an "unfair" treatment.
What we need is more women to come forward and bring the issues that they
want addressed. This forum is probably a good place to start. But without
leaders who can take the initiative to bring forth their ideas, it would be
almost impossible to justify a balanced dialogue between the men and women.
Great strides have been made by women all over the world but the struggle
needs to continue.
More than ever, we need more women Doctors, Lawyers, Judges,
Engineers...and...maybe even presidents. Who knows...the next president of
the Gambia could be a woman.....nothing is possible!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 15:16:16 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: confirmation
Message-ID: <9708191916.AA30670@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
The last part of my prvious message should read:
More than ever, we need more women Doctors, Lawyers, Judges,
Engineers...and...maybe even presidents. Who knows...the next president of
the Gambia could be a woman.....nothing is IMPOSSIBLE! (with a smile)
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 09:07:04 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Farming and rainfall
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010E6@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Friends due to absence and heavy problems to be logged-on at my job I
have not been able to send you information given to me from The Gambia
more than a week ago. I have shortened the information, but you will =
see
that the situation is described very seriously. Asbj=F8rn
Asbjorn,
"...It is actually a very bad year..it rains very barely and often =
weeks
apart..it is
just raining today..i do not know how many millimetres but not much
...after
a 2-3 week dry spell.....I understand ... that most of the rice seeds
etc..they
dsitributed to the farmers are considered lost..in fact..some of the
more
experienced hands are wondering why the Govt. has not officially
declared
it a Drought year....it is terrible...some of the local people have
started door
to door sale of their few domestic animals..a terrible sign ..there is
real
hunger...even though the reality of poverty in our part of the world is
a fact of life..for now...I hope I have given your a clue about the =
rain
situation......anyway as we say here..God is great..we are hopeful.."
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 12:06:36 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall
Message-ID: <01BCAD62.AAC3F320@diio.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCAD62.AAC3F320"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCAD62.AAC3F320
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr.Nordam!
Thanks for that ' video Clips' ;but is it not amazing that even though =
we have urged more than three times Gambia's Agricultural Research =
Institute to give us a Resume of what is going on in this regards,they =
still have not done so,even though they are now members of Gambia-L?
Again,Mr.Nordam,thanks for the Info.,and keep up the good work down =
there!
Regards Bassss!
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 8:51:41 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: good news
Message-ID: <TFSGZNES@nusacc.org>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
Alhamdu lillah-Thank God
I just spoke to a friend of mine in Banjul =2E It is RAINING again quite =20
heavily =2E This is really the best news for Gambia and the region=2E The =20=
=20
much needed water is back=2E
Just sharing with you=2E
Habib Diab Ghanim
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 16:54:09 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Farming and rainfall
Message-ID: <19970820145450.AAA28136@LOCALNAME>
On 20 Aug 97 at 8:51, hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:
> Alhamdu lillah-Thank God
> I just spoke to a friend of mine in Banjul . It is RAINING again
> quite heavily . This is really the best news for Gambia and the
> region. The much needed water is back. Just sharing with you.
> Habib Diab Ghanim
Thanks for the information Habib and Asbjorn,
I don't think these late rains will help the farmers who have
already planted their seeds in June. I can imagine most of the
crops being pre-mature.
One could expect a more detailed information about the situation and
consequences from the list members NARI (National Agricultural
Research Institute) and NARB (National Agricultural Research Board)
but it seems they have joined the culture of silence like most of
the list members.
Here is an extract from FROYAA issue of No. 29/97
____________________________________________________________
LACK OF RAINS CAUSES CONCERN AMONG FARMERS IN THE URD
Farmers in the Upper River Division are expressing concern on this
year's rainfall pattern which has made it almost impossible to sow
certain crops.
The rainy season started early, in mid June, in some places which is
normal for most people to plant their crops such as "suunoo" and
maize.
These two crops had no problem in germinating because they are
draught resistant crops. Groundnuts which is the main cash crop
suffered a great deal because it cannot be planted when the soil is
dry. The lack of consistent rainfall makes it very difficult for most
farmers to grow groundnuts this year.
In some places, the rainfall pattern is so poor that one can hardly
count any place where rain has fallen on two occasions within the
last forthnight. The rains that poured in some places were simply
showers which did not allow farmers venture ploughing and growing
groundnuts.
According to many farmers that this reporter spoke to, they decided
to grow only "suunoo" because that appears to be the only crop which
can resist drought and has the ability to mature early.
Because of fears, some young people are beginning to drift to the
towns and other urban centres in the Gambia and Senegal. According to
one interviewee, he decided to come to Serrekunda so that he can earn
something to send to his parents, otherwise, he said, they will
suffer because of hunger. He said maize, which is referred to as the
early crop, is not promising this year because of low rainfall. He
fears that if the trend continues even the early maturing crops,
maize and "suunoo" will not mature and the likely consequences will
be hunger.
One farmer from Macca Masire said not more than four rains have come
there and each rain was always followed by dry spells. "Some farmers
are persuading their youths to leave for Kaolack, Dakar or Serrekunda
so that they may be able to send some food back home," said a farmer.
It is very clear that the farming season has been hampered because of
the inconsistent rainfall throughout the country. If this situation
continues for more weeks the government may have to declare the
season a national disaster and prepare contingency measures to deal
with the situation.
However, some people still express doubt as to wether the rain would
not come down later than expected because of flood in other parts of
the world. It is now a wait and see affair. this is why human beings
should find other sources of water to do farming and store enough
food for problem years rather than rely entirely on the rain or small
stock of food.
_____________________________END_______________________
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
From: "LAURA T RADER" <LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: good news
Message-ID: <10A3C9E5B6B@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
Hello Folks,
The news of rain in Banjul is wonderful. Does anyone know the rain
situation in the NBD, URD, CRD, etc? I'm worried about my adopted
family in NBD. Is there a site where we can get weather reports.
I've tried the major sites like CNN and the Weather Channel. Is
there an African weather site?
Thanks,
Laura
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 11:44:22 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Farming and rainfall
Message-ID: <9708201544.AA46182@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Toma, thank you for the FOROYAA news.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 11:49:56 EST5EDT
From: "LAURA T RADER" <LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Farming and rainfall
Message-ID: <10A53D40E7E@owl.forestry.uga.edu>
Momodou,
Thanks for the information. It's a terrible situation and I am
praying for help in this time of need.
Thanks,
Laura
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 17:51:12 GMT+1
From: "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Farming and rainfall
Message-ID: <4B86ED941C9@amadeus.cmi.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable
Momodou, Asbj=F8rn and Habib,
thanks for information about the rain. I just received a letter from
a friend in Bakau who wrote that the rice they had planted in their
"Faros" in Kachikally had died.
With reference to Momodou's comment:
> One could expect a more detailed information about the situation and
> consequences from the list members NARI (National Agricultural
> Research Institute) and NARB (National Agricultural Research Board)
> but it seems they have joined the culture of silence like most of
> the list members.
>
Are these governmental organizations, directly under President's
Office, and thus always speaking more or less on behalf of the
government? And if they are, are they keeping quiet on behalf of
the government?
The whole thing may turn into a delicate political matter, especially
as some people a couple of years ago stated that the heavy rains were
a confimation of God's blessing of Jammeh's government......This
may have been the thoughts of only a few people or just a way of
talking ("wax rek"), but I have in other contexts (in Gambia) seen
that failing crops have been interpreted as caused by bad
relationships between people and between people and the land (such as
quarrel over user rights to land).
A more concrete political problem is whether there are sufficient
money reserves for the government to take action in case the most
important cash-crop, peanuts, will fail (as suggested by the Foroyaa
article).
Best regards,
Heidi Skramstad
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 18:42:19 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: good news
Message-ID: <01BCAD9A.85B483A0@dihh.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCAD9A.85BDAB60"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCAD9A.85BDAB60
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Habib!
Thanks very much for the Info. and keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 19:11:31 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall
Message-ID: <01BCAD9D.37903680@dikd.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCAD9D.37995E40"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCAD9D.37995E40
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr.Camara!
Thanks, that was great! It turns out that the Euphoria that followed =
the subscription of the Agricultural or whatever Institute was =
absolutely premature,and maybe Mr.Grotnes is also fast asleep,because =
the little info.we have got so far has come from our own =
people(Camara,Nordam,Habib etc...)
Please,all of you keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 19:31:24 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall
Message-ID: <01BCADA0.CB066DA0@diji.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCADA0.CB173680"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BCADA0.CB173680
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
A more concrete political problem is whether there are sufficient
money reserves for the government to take action in case the most
important cash-crop, peanuts, will fail (as suggested by the Foroyaa
article).
Best regards,
Heidi Skramstad
Heidi!
Thanks for the info.
Of course,there is an element of indignity involved in begging for =
help,but if the situation is as bad as we think it is,I think the state =
should declare the rural Areas disaster areas and seek food aid from =
United Nations Food Agency.But if they have enough Dalasis with which =
they could buy food for the peasnts,that is much more dignified.Because =
prophet Moh. has said that even though "both hands are good,the upper =
hand(the hand that feeds its owner) is always better than the Lower =
hand"
Regards Bassss!
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 12:14:28 -0500
From: "Katim S. Touray" <dekat@itis.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Dekat
Message-ID: <199708201720.MAA18010@tower.itis.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi folks,
i'm back. in wollof, we say 'dekat.'
as Tony Loum mentioned a few days ago, i've been on the list before, and
have
come back to the fold. Mr. Loum asked me to re-introduce myself, and i've
concurred, especially given that one person wrote to ask exactly which
Katim Touray
we are talking about.
well, i am the Katim that went to Armitage High School, and worked at the
former
Dept. of Agricultural Research as a Soil Scientist. i returned to the US
in 1990 to work
on Ph.D. in Soil Science at the Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated in
1994. i've
stayed on in Madison, doing a whole bunch of things, including trying to
make a living!
it was while i was in the summer after i graduated that the then Jawara
government
was overthrown. as we all know, this set off a lot of discussions in the
Gambian
community, not least among those of us that were then in cybespace. i
still had
2 e-mail accounts, and decided to convert one of them to a mail distributor
to serve
as a rudimentary mailing list.
it wasn't a big deal. if you've ever used the Unix operating system to any
degree of
seriousness you'll know it takes to do something like distributing mail is
to set up
a dot file. essentially, you create a file with the e-mail addresses of
all those you
want to receive mail sent to that address, and voila! you're one your way.
any e-mail
sent to that address will now get copied to all on the file you created.
and because the
first character in the name of the file is the period, and the rest of the
name is
'forward' it is called a 'dot foward' or .forward file. there you go.
i did not go into all this to bog you down with computerese. rather, i did
it to show
how really easy the whole thing was. perhaps the only other maintenance
issue
was to edit the file once in a while, to add or remove names. i emphasize
how easy
it was to counterbalance all the talk about how great a job i did. i
appreciate the
compliments, but i'd also like to put it on record that it wasn't really a
big deal.
when we started, about Aug. '94, we had a few people. among the earliest
subscribers
were Dr. Amadou Janneh, and now Dr. Roddy Cole. Rohey Wadda-Jobe was then
schooling in Scotland, i believe, and she was on too for a while. Tony
Loum later joined
when a Senegalese friend of mine who was a visiting Fulbright Scholar gave
him my
name. I turned my Senegalese friend to the Internet, and it was when he
joined
Senegal-L that he met Tony. the rest, as they say, is history.
about Jan. '95, my e-mail account with my famous dot foward file was to be
shut
down, so we had to scurry around for a host for the list. it was then that
Tony came
through for us, and got the University of Washington to host Gambia-L. as
you can
see, it's been great since.
i'd also like to say that even though a few countries had formed their
lists before
us, we didn't leave the gates later because we didn't try. i remember
writing to a
number of people about, first, getting The Gambia connected to the
Internet, and
later about hosting a Gambian mailing list. ofcourse, this business is
always filled
with frustration, but persistence pays too.
when i left Gambia-L (i don't remember exactly when) we had, i think, about
50 or
so people. and there were members all over the place. this raises a very
interesting
issue for me. i reviewed the list membership about 2 nights ago, and at
that time
there were 258 members. in other words, the list has grown five-fold in my
absence!. this is just great, because it proves that not only do people
not need me,
but you know what, they actually do *better*! this is an important
realization given
the human tendency toward a feeling of being too important. sometimes this
tendency is called being power hungry, megalomania, and all what not. so,
you
are now informed, this list really did very well, thank you, without me.
so what do i bring back to the list then? well, not much. i'm sorry to
dissappoint
you, but my motivation in coming back hinges strongly on my realization
that if
i am serious about helping out The Gambia in anyway i can, i better be a
part of
the debates and dialogue. this in no way refers to what contributions i
can or
should make. for this reason, i have the previlidge of picking and
choosing what
i do and say, and when. not exactly unselfish you might say, but then
remeber i
said you shouldn't expect much.
i must say that it's a *WONDERFUL* feeling to see Gambians staking their
claims
in cyberspace. i've been thinking a while now about what moves we've made
as
a nation in our attempts to develop. i think it was fundamentally flawed
to take
agriculture and make it the cornerstone of our development efforts. coming
from
an agriculturalist, this might be shocking to a lot of you. but please
take some
Paracetamol, and bear with me a moment.
i think we should have, and should now redidicate our efforts toward
positioning
our country as an information technology and industry leader in Africa. it
is
not enough to build a top-flight telecommunications system. mobile phones,
and
pothole-filled roads don't make a great recipe for progress. we have to
seriously
address the educational system, and build institutions that will turn out
the people
that will lead us into the 21st century. in this regard, we are fortunate
because you
can produce crack programmers with nothing but good teachers, and a lowly
486 PC. i'm not even talking about a Pentium-based PC.
i insist on building our human resourse pool because it is evident that our
natural
resource base is being depleted at astronomical rates. to make matters
worse,
the demands on our natural resources are increasing. this all leads to a
detrioration
in our quality of life, and more poverty. think about it, why not put our
efforts on
increasing the value of an increasing resource (people), rather than
investing in
rains that never show up. i think if the rains were a girl friend or
boyfriend, they
would have been fired long time ago!
i guess, i'll leave it at that for now. i'll look foward to hearing from
you, especially
your ideas about where we should head to now. but i must say that i
probably will
not be able to be as active as this e-mail might suggest. i'm mega busy,
and this
might affect the frequency with which i contribute to the debates. plus, i
think it's
wonderful to LISTEN. so i'm going to keep learning the noble art of, well,
listening!
have a great day!
Katim
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 16:23:02 -0000
From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
To: "gambia-l" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Just happened in The Gambia
Message-ID: <B0000004334@south.commit.gm>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
(tgr@commit.gm)
Just after midday today Wednesday 20 Aug. a big booming noise was heard all
over Pipeline/Fajara.
The rain has been falling heavily from the morning, creating local floods.
It seems the five storey high building complex under final construction on
Kairaba Avenue
just opposite the American Embassy has totally collapsed.
The Kairaba Avenue is closed for traffic and there are firetrucks and
Police at the scene.
I have not heard of any causalities yet, but this was in the middle of the
workday with normally
several workers on and around the building.
Nobody knows the reason for the collapse yet. It seemed like a solid
construction, and was one of
the most visible signs on a new boost in the construction sector.
The complex was as far as I have heard going to be used by different
businesses and companies.
I will bring you more details as I get to know them.
Torstein,
The Gambia
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 14:05:51 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Farming and rainfall
Message-ID: <9708201805.AA50664@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Heidi wrote:
> With reference to Momodou's comment:
> > One could expect a more detailed information about the situation and
> > consequences from the list members NARI (National Agricultural
> > Research Institute) and NARB (National Agricultural Research Board)
> > but it seems they have joined the culture of silence like most of
> > the list members.
> >
> Are these governmental organizations, directly under President's
> Office, and thus always speaking more or less on behalf of the
> government? And if they are, are they keeping quiet on behalf of
> the government?
I do not think we can count on these "governmental organisations" to
voluntarily dessiminate information without the government's approval. That
is why I am not surprised about the "lurkings" of these organisations'
members on Gambia-L.
> A more concrete political problem is whether there are sufficient
> money reserves for the government to take action in case the most
> important cash-crop, peanuts, will fail (as suggested by the Foroyaa
> article).
Yes, indeed! Here we have a very delicate matter at hand. You do not have
to be farmer to realize that crop failure is a problem. Every Gambian (and
non-Gambian concerned) around the world will feel the pinch as their
families become unable to feed themselves due to the lack of food and cash
to buy food with. This is when the government and the Agriculture
Department need to step in and assure the public that there should be no
call for panic. But, what are they doing (or planning) about this situation
as we speak??? What alternatives, if any, do they have in place for
situations like this one??
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
==============================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 13:56:24 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: gambia-l@commit.gm, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Just happened in The Gambia
Message-ID: <TFSKZNTG@nusacc.org>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
What a shame!!
First and foremost please advise us of any causalities ,injuries etc=2E
I hope that no one was killed =2E
Accidents like this happen a lot in Cairo, Egypt and Nigeria and other =20
oriental countries=2E
Usually what happens is that the builders use over twenty more bags of =20
sand per one bag of cement to save money and increase their profits=2E I =20
hope that was not the case in Gambia =2E
Thanks for this timely info
Peace
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: gambia-l@commit=2Egm
Sent: Wednesday, August 20, 1997 1:28 PM
To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Subject: Just happened in The Gambia
--------------------------------------------------------------------------=
=20
--
This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit=2Egm>
(tgr@commit=2Egm)
Just after midday today Wednesday 20 Aug=2E a big booming noise was heard =20=
=20
all
over Pipeline/Fajara=2E
The rain has been falling heavily from the morning, creating local =20
floods=2E
It seems the five storey high building complex under final construction =20
on
Kairaba Avenue
just opposite the American Embassy has totally collapsed=2E
The Kairaba Avenue is closed for traffic and there are firetrucks and
Police at the scene=2E
I have not heard of any causalities yet, but this was in the middle of =20
the
workday with normally
several workers on and around the building=2E
Nobody knows the reason for the collapse yet=2E It seemed like a solid
construction, and was one of
the most visible signs on a new boost in the construction sector=2E
The complex was as far as I have heard going to be used by different
businesses and companies=2E
I will bring you more details as I get to know them=2E
Torstein,
The Gambia
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 20:52:25 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Dekat
Message-ID: <19970820185309.AAA13806@LOCALNAME>
On 20 Aug 97 at 12:14, Katim S. Touray wrote:
> Hi folks,
>
> i'm back. in wollof, we say 'dekat.'
>
> as Tony Loum mentioned a few days ago, i've been on the list before,
> and have come back to the fold.
Welcome back Katim. It has been a long time and we are very deligted
to have you back.
Thanks for picking me up two years ago from soc.culture.africa
newsgroup, when I was equired about meeting Gambians in
cyberspace.
Momodou Camara
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 22:40:17 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: FW: good news
Message-ID: <01BCADBA.0C04E160@dicg.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
----------
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH[SMTP:kolls567@qatar.net.qa]
Sent: 16/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=CB=C7=E4=ED/1418 10:29 =E3
To: 'hghanim@nusacc.org'
Subject: RE: good news
Habib!
Grotnes has said he would bring us the details,maybe we should
wait until we know the impact of the colapse and whether there were any =
human victims!
keep up the good work down there!
Regards Basss!
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 16:13:07 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Soccer: African results update
Message-ID: <9708202013.AA58522@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Asbjorn wrote:
> Me too-I hope to see you there. I do hope that Denmark will qualify,
> because I have followed the team for nearly every match since Wembley
> 1981, EC 1992 in France etc. Asbjorn
Absjorn,
I just realized that I hadn't replied to your message. Yes, Denmark will
qualify for France '98. Infact, they are on top of their group and has 1
match remaining.
I am also a fan of Denmark and AJAX :=))).
Here is the latest info. for that Group.
Group 1
G W L T GF GA Pts
Denmark 6 4 0 2 12 3 14
Greece 6 3 2 1 8 4 10
Croatia 5 2 0 3 10 6 9
Bosnia 6 1 4 1 4 12 4
Slovenia 5 0 4 1 4 13 1
Remaining schedule:
Croatia - Bosnia 09/06
Slovenia - Greece 09/06
Denmark - Croatia 09/10
Bosnia - Slovenia 09/10
Greece - Denmark 10/11
Slovenia - Croatia 10/11
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 17:03:50 -0400 (EDT)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Soccer: African results update
Message-ID: <9708202103.AA32250@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
> I just realized that I hadn't replied to your message. Yes, Denmark will
> qualify for France '98. Infact, they are on top of their group and has 1
> match remaining.
....I mean 2 matches remaining.
Denmark - Croatia 09/10
Greece - Denmark 10/11
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 00:01:20 +0200
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <dekat@itis.com>, <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: Dekat
Message-ID: <199708202202.AAA06496@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Katim,
Thanks a lot for that very interesting and stimulating piece. I am afraid
though that you position is almost scaring. I mean when an African
agricultural scientist suggests we change our priorities by allocating the
front seat to information technology instead of agriculture, then very
serious questions need to be asked. You wrote about investing in the human
resource potential for IT for the next century. But what about the more
than 700.000 Gambians engaged in agriculture?
Information technology itself is an industrial infrastructure. You need a
whole array of different kinds of research centres, industries, banks,
institutions, (both public and private) whose effectiveness, or efficient
running should need this info. tech. base in order to become competitive.
My opinion is that it is not enough with a local public market with
computers and telephones (mostly locked in queer wooden boxes) in private
homes. You need an industrial back-up to not only give these services
sustainable upswing, but to, as well, provide the state with an enlarged
tax-base, which would be necessary for even further infrastructural and
other public investments. Unless Gambia industrialises, Gamtel will sooner
or later reach a peak supply and service extension capacity whose growth
rate will be almost stagnant. This will especially be occasioned by an
economy that grows at just over 3% while the population increases by about
4.1% annually.
On the other hand, if the living standards of the farmers are raised,
one can expect the enlargement of the revenue base of the state and a
subsequent increase in public spending. A diversified, export-oriented
agriculture should not just provide food security. It is the natural bases
of an eventual industrial take-off.
70% of Gambians are engaged in agricultural production (2/3 of these are
women). The consumption of these people should provide much of the
investment capital needed to give the manufacturing and service sectors the
boost needed to make Gambia a so-called middle income country. When this
does not happen Gamtel itself will become the cow whose milk will be used
by the government to feed other ailing sectors. The sooner this happens the
much better for Gambia and Gamtel. (Gamtellers on the list may be able to
help here?). To make a long story short, I should maintain that
agricultural production must receive highest priority. But this should not
mean that investment in other sectors must be neglected. Investments in
agriculture on the one hand and that in education and IT on the other need
not be mutually exclusive. The fish processing industry is growing slowly;
but I cannot see why Gambia should not export maize - the staple diet in
most of Southern Africa (milli-milli, I think its called), canned mangoes
and other tropical fruits (like the Ivory Coast has been doing since the
60s. In fact this country's relative success was largely due to early
investment in its agricultural potential which subsequently laid the
foundation for its industrial prowess(?)). We could also export beans, and
"FINDO" to the rest of the world. Can anyone remember when last you dined
on it?
Dr. Touray, your lack of time notwithstanding, I would be more than
grateful if you would, if even briefly, share your views as to why an
agricultural revolution in the Gambia still seems a distant mirage.
Best Regards,
Momodou Sidibeh.
--
> Från: Katim S. Touray <dekat@itis.com>
> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Ämne: Dekat
> Datum: den 20 augusti 1997 19:14
>
> Hi folks,
>
> i'm back. in wollof, we say 'dekat.'
>
> as Tony Loum mentioned a few days ago, i've been on the list before, and
> have
> come back to the fold. Mr. Loum asked me to re-introduce myself, and
i've
> concurred, especially given that one person wrote to ask exactly which
> Katim Touray
> we are talking about.
>
> well, i am the Katim that went to Armitage High School, and worked at the
> former
> Dept. of Agricultural Research as a Soil Scientist. i returned to the US
> in 1990 to work
> on Ph.D. in Soil Science at the Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated
in
> 1994. i've
> stayed on in Madison, doing a whole bunch of things, including trying to
> make a living!
>
> it was while i was in the summer after i graduated that the then Jawara
> government
> was overthrown. as we all know, this set off a lot of discussions in the
> Gambian
> community, not least among those of us that were then in cybespace. i
> still had
> 2 e-mail accounts, and decided to convert one of them to a mail
distributor
> to serve
> as a rudimentary mailing list.
>
> it wasn't a big deal. if you've ever used the Unix operating system to
any
> degree of
> seriousness you'll know it takes to do something like distributing mail
is
> to set up
> a dot file. essentially, you create a file with the e-mail addresses of
> all those you
> want to receive mail sent to that address, and voila! you're one your
way.
> any e-mail
> sent to that address will now get copied to all on the file you created.
> and because the
> first character in the name of the file is the period, and the rest of
the
> name is
> 'forward' it is called a 'dot foward' or .forward file. there you go.
>
> i did not go into all this to bog you down with computerese. rather, i
did
> it to show
> how really easy the whole thing was. perhaps the only other maintenance
> issue
> was to edit the file once in a while, to add or remove names. i
emphasize
> how easy
> it was to counterbalance all the talk about how great a job i did. i
> appreciate the
> compliments, but i'd also like to put it on record that it wasn't really
a
> big deal.
>
> when we started, about Aug. '94, we had a few people. among the earliest
> subscribers
> were Dr. Amadou Janneh, and now Dr. Roddy Cole. Rohey Wadda-Jobe was
then
> schooling in Scotland, i believe, and she was on too for a while. Tony
> Loum later joined
> when a Senegalese friend of mine who was a visiting Fulbright Scholar
gave
> him my
> name. I turned my Senegalese friend to the Internet, and it was when he
> joined
> Senegal-L that he met Tony. the rest, as they say, is history.
>
> about Jan. '95, my e-mail account with my famous dot foward file was to
be
> shut
> down, so we had to scurry around for a host for the list. it was then
that
> Tony came
> through for us, and got the University of Washington to host Gambia-L.
as
> you can
> see, it's been great since.
>
> i'd also like to say that even though a few countries had formed their
> lists before
> us, we didn't leave the gates later because we didn't try. i remember
> writing to a
> number of people about, first, getting The Gambia connected to the
> Internet, and
> later about hosting a Gambian mailing list. ofcourse, this business is
> always filled
> with frustration, but persistence pays too.
>
> when i left Gambia-L (i don't remember exactly when) we had, i think,
about
> 50 or
> so people. and there were members all over the place. this raises a
very
> interesting
> issue for me. i reviewed the list membership about 2 nights ago, and at
> that time
> there were 258 members. in other words, the list has grown five-fold in
my
> absence!. this is just great, because it proves that not only do people
> not need me,
> but you know what, they actually do *better*! this is an important
> realization given
> the human tendency toward a feeling of being too important. sometimes
this
> tendency is called being power hungry, megalomania, and all what not.
so,
> you
> are now informed, this list really did very well, thank you, without me.
>
> so what do i bring back to the list then? well, not much. i'm sorry to
> dissappoint
> you, but my motivation in coming back hinges strongly on my realization
> that if
> i am serious about helping out The Gambia in anyway i can, i better be a
> part of
> the debates and dialogue. this in no way refers to what contributions i
> can or
> should make. for this reason, i have the previlidge of picking and
> choosing what
> i do and say, and when. not exactly unselfish you might say, but then
> remeber i
> said you shouldn't expect much.
>
> i must say that it's a *WONDERFUL* feeling to see Gambians staking their
> claims
> in cyberspace. i've been thinking a while now about what moves we've
made
> as
> a nation in our attempts to develop. i think it was fundamentally flawed
> to take
> agriculture and make it the cornerstone of our development efforts.
coming
> from
> an agriculturalist, this might be shocking to a lot of you. but please
> take some
> Paracetamol, and bear with me a moment.
>
> i think we should have, and should now redidicate our efforts toward
> positioning
> our country as an information technology and industry leader in Africa.
it
> is
> not enough to build a top-flight telecommunications system. mobile
phones,
> and
> pothole-filled roads don't make a great recipe for progress. we have to
> seriously
> address the educational system, and build institutions that will turn out
> the people
> that will lead us into the 21st century. in this regard, we are
fortunate
> because you
> can produce crack programmers with nothing but good teachers, and a lowly
> 486 PC. i'm not even talking about a Pentium-based PC.
>
> i insist on building our human resourse pool because it is evident that
our
> natural
> resource base is being depleted at astronomical rates. to make matters
> worse,
> the demands on our natural resources are increasing. this all leads to a
> detrioration
> in our quality of life, and more poverty. think about it, why not put
our
> efforts on
> increasing the value of an increasing resource (people), rather than
> investing in
> rains that never show up. i think if the rains were a girl friend or
> boyfriend, they
> would have been fired long time ago!
>
> i guess, i'll leave it at that for now. i'll look foward to hearing from
> you, especially
> your ideas about where we should head to now. but i must say that i
> probably will
> not be able to be as active as this e-mail might suggest. i'm mega busy,
> and this
> might affect the frequency with which i contribute to the debates. plus,
i
> think it's
> wonderful to LISTEN. so i'm going to keep learning the noble art of,
well,
> listening!
>
> have a great day!
>
> Katim
>
>
Hello everyone,
I'm actually doing my masters in Structural Engineering and
its always very sad when something like this happens (collapse of a
building). I would like to get some info about some Civil (Structural)
Engineering companies in The Gambia and the Ministry of Works. If
anybody knows any addresses please send it to me directly.
Thanks,
Alieu
This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
(tgr@commit.gm)
Dear Gambia-L members.
I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of
what is happening.
The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is
hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the
debris/concrete pieces.
By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities.
Several bodies have been carried out, nobody knows how many.
Also because of the heavy rain today there seems to have been several
people, hiding from the rain under the construction at the time of the
accident.
The building is completely flattened like you see when it has been a
earthquake.
The buildings on both sides are mostly unhurt, and as far as I could see
they are not evacuated.
There is local traffic-jams and people are going around very quietly.
This is a terrible tragedy.
Torstein
The Gambia
Hi everyone!
I must first of all confess, being a new member, that Gambia-l is a
rather interesting project. I would at this moment like to welcome back
Dr. Katim Touray and thank him for his contributions in making the
mailing list a reality. No matter how much he tries to downplay his
contributions, I personally think that he has done a wonderful job. That
goes to all the others who worked to bring about and continue to
maintain Gambia-l.
I have since my membership been silently listening and trying to get
into the scheme of things. Katim Touray wrote:
>i think it was fundamentally flawed
> to take
> agriculture and make it the cornerstone of our development efforts. =
i think we should have, and should now redidicate our efforts toward
> positioning
> our country as an information technology and industry leader in Africa.=
I couldn=B4t agree more with him. This fundamental flaw is evident not
only in The Gambia but in nearly the whole of Africa. It was
specifically intended as such when the colonialists carved our economies
to fit their raw material requirements. If agricultural dependence was
economical, all the so called developed countries would have nothing but
farms today. As is however the case, they have concentrated most of
their efforts on technology and industry.
The Gambia can in my opinion never make it out of the poorest countries
list as long as it concentrates all its efforts on sectors that it has
no control over - agriculture and tourism. I think that our efforts
should be concentrated more on industy and technology.
This is not to say that agriculture should be completely abandoned. No.
We have the land. We might as well make use of it to feed ourselves and
thereby save some foreign exchange.In this connection, small plot
farming and the complete dependence on rain should be discouraged.
Commercial farming should be encouraged. Irrigation schemes should be
undertaken. We have the water. We should abandon the "Yallah baahna"
mentality and figure out ways to make our water resources work for us.
Even the Egyptians of thousands of years ago realised the foolhardiness
of depending on rain and thereby undertook irrigation schemes. Haven=B4t
we learned in thousands of years? =
The Gambia should thus in my opinion rethink its dependence on
agriculture and rains. Our efforts should, as mentioned earlier, be
concentrated on industry, technology and other areas where we have more
control.
Sorry for the length. I have however read message after message and
seen how everyone is so concerned about the rains. It has always been my
conviction that the our dependence on agriculture is unwise. I was
however motivated to write on the issue by Katim=B4s contribution. If we
had taken our destiny in our own hands and overcome our dependence on
agriculture and rain, we might not be so worried now. Thanks for your
patience.
Buharry.
Habib, what happened in the Gambia am afraid I missed something
thanks
Daddy Sang
>
> Dear Gambia-L members.
>
> I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of
> what is happening.
> The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is
> hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the
> debris/concrete pieces.
> By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities.
> Several bodies have been carried out, nobody knows how many.
> Also because of the heavy rain today there seems to have been several
> people, hiding from the rain under the construction at the time of the
> accident.
> The building is completely flattened like you see when it has been a
> earthquake.
> The buildings on both sides are mostly unhurt, and as far as I could see
> they are not evacuated.
> There is local traffic-jams and people are going around very quietly.
>
> This is a terrible tragedy.
SUBHANA LAH!
What a tragedy!!!!
Thank you Torstein. This is very bad news yet it's worth knowing about.
We are appreciate it.
MAY THE VICTIMS' SOUL REST IN PEACE....Amen.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
WHAT A TRAGEDY. MAY ALLAH, THE MERCIFUL, BE PLEASED WITH THE SOULS OF
THOSE WHO WERE VICTIMIZED (AMEEN). THANKS A LOT MR. GROTNES AND PLEASE
KEEP US UPDATED.
PA-MAMBUNA , LEXINGTON.
The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:
>
> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
> (tgr@commit.gm)
>
> Dear Gambia-L members.
>
> I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of
> what is happening.
> The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is
> hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the
> debris/concrete pieces.
> By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities.
> Several bodies have been carried out, nobody knows how many.
> Also because of the heavy rain today there seems to have been several
> people, hiding from the rain under the construction at the time of the
> accident.
> The building is completely flattened like you see when it has been a
> earthquake.
> The buildings on both sides are mostly unhurt, and as far as I could see
> they are not evacuated.
> There is local traffic-jams and people are going around very quietly.
>
> This is a terrible tragedy.
>
> Torstein
> The Gambia
At least 40 injured in Gambia building collapse
Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.
BANJUL, Aug 20 (Reuter) - At least 40 people were injured, some
seriously, when a five-storey building under construction in the Gambian
capital Banjul collapsed in heavy rain on Wednesday, witnesses and
hospital sources said.
Thousands of people who converged on the site on Kairaba Avenue
opposite the United States embassy were helping with rescue work,
struggling to remove tonnes of rubble with bare hands, witnesses said.
The 40 people taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital were all
construction workers, hospital officials said.
Latir!
Thanks for the forward. It is a relief to hear (so far) that no one died.
Let's hope (for the best) that this is the reliable and correct news.
Regards,
Abdou oujimai
Hello Tomaa,
There are so many Momodous here! A close friend of mine, another Momodou
Gassama, who studied in Uppsala, is working with the Ministry of
Agriculture in Gambia; and if I remember rightly, you are a Stockholmer
like myself. So I must specially welcome you in joining the friendly fray.
But I could not DISAGREE MORE with both Dr. Touray and yourself.
It is true that the colonialists carved our agricultural production,
through different commercialisation schemes, in order to suit their
industrial needs. But they never intended this commercialisation process of
agriculture to become, on the one hand, Africa's gateway to full
participation in the world economy, and on the other hand, a basis for
industrialisation.
Firstly, cash-crop production meant that most African societies lost food
security. The people used to store their harvests whenever there is a
bumper crop, so that when next the rains fail they still have a back-up
food supply. Commercialisation of economic life meant that this stored food
could be sold away
(as the farmers are doing now at home) in order to buy items, which as
Jerry Rawlings said, "you have not only forced us into wanting, but
needing". The producer price of agri. products were always low. So the
farmers retained a smart insurance policy for themselves: they always had
the option of turning to food-crop production whenever cash-crop prices
plummetted; meaning even less revenue for the state. After independence,
governments set up monopsonistic (a market where there is only one buyer of
the item sold) marketting boards whose principal purpose was to sell
agricultural produce at a surplus so that the farmers can be adequately
compensated from reserves whenever world market prices fall drastically.
But this rarely happened. Revenue from the peasants was disproportionately
invested in the urban areas partly by financing a bourgeoining public
sector. Also the urban-rural terms of trade militated against the interests
of the peasants as they paid more for goods from the city relative to their
income from their produce. And this has been the same story during
colonoialism as well as during the post-independence period - throughout
the continent, except for a handful of countries. AGRICULTURE HAS NEVER
BEEN TRULY COMMERCIALISED.
Secondly, the colonialists also deliberately (at least in some cases)
destroyed the relative agri. industrial potential of some countries.
Nigeria is a case in point. The processing of palm-oil, for instance, was
well underway and clearly showed possibilities of expanding into other
sectors, when it was destroyed by the British. Africa was supposed to
export raw materials, in their rawest possible form. This way, different
levels of processing, inducing employment opportunities and technical
know-how, were also denied African countries. In Gambia a number of farmers
in the country-side possessed their own mills from which they could press
oil from peanuts; and this was a tremendous boosts both economically, and
nutrition-wise. Stupid commercial policies made sure that they were
outcompeted by imported forms of vegetable and animal fat. Instead of
developing our own resources and building on these local mills and making
our oil environment-friendly (perhaps through simple chemistry?) all of us
became convinced that our groundnut oil in fact smells as soon as imported
ones arrived.
Finally, Mr. Gassama acknowledges that "the so-called developed
countries...concentrate most of their efforts in industry and technology",
since dependence on agriculture is uneconomical. Of course that is the case
today. In the U.S, for instance less than 3% are engaged in direct
agricultural work. In Singapore, it is even less than 1%!! But should we
not remember how it all began. Has it not been the case that in most
developed countries it was agricultural production that laid the foundation
for industrialisation? Was it not slave labour in the cotton fields and
sugar plantations that largely financed the industrial revolution in
England? The growth of the ginneries, refineries, the railways (for
transporting raw materials), farming implements, shipbuilding, banking,
insurance, all have direct links to slavery and the agricultural production
of slave labour that set the big capitalist machinery in motion. Much
later, our colonisation sustained this industrial push by supplying
industrial raw-materials such as cotton (India), peanuts, palm-oil, cocoa,
rubber, sisal, jute, hides and skins, minerals, etc. etc. Mr. Gassama seems
to have forgotten about "miracle rice" and the 'green revolution' in Asia.
This not only averted famine, but induced political stability as well. In
my view agricultural production in Africa plays a critical role in the
democratisation process.
Infact, the few countries in Africa (the exceptions to the rule, above)
that seem to have done well (and some of them are still exemplary in many
ways) are those that developed their agricultural productivity: Ivory
Coast, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. I still maintain my previous
positions and would only add that we MUST MAKE SURE THAT FOOD IS NEVER USED
AS A WEAPON AGAINST US AS HAS BEEN THE CASE FORMALLY. I think there are
other problems, technical ones perhaps, for agric. failure. Dr. Touray can
perhaps enlighten us about that problem in the Gambia?
Best regards,
Momodou Sidibeh.
> Hi everyone!
> I must first of all confess, being a new member, that Gambia-l is a
> rather interesting project. I would at this moment like to welcome back
> Dr. Katim Touray and thank him for his contributions in making the
> mailing list a reality. No matter how much he tries to downplay his
> contributions, I personally think that he has done a wonderful job. That
> goes to all the others who worked to bring about and continue to
> maintain Gambia-l.
> I have since my membership been silently listening and trying to get
> into the scheme of things. Katim Touray wrote:
>
> Sorry for the length. I have however read message after message and
> seen how everyone is so concerned about the rains. It has always been my
> conviction that the our dependence on agriculture is unwise. I was
> however motivated to write on the issue by Katim´s contribution. If we
> had taken our destiny in our own hands and overcome our dependence on
> agriculture and rain, we might not be so worried now. Thanks for your
> patience.
> Buharry.
Laura,
Thanks for your understanding. I only wanted to move forward in a
positive way. We all know that there are inequities in many aspects even
sometimes mothers (and fathers) give preference to some of their children
even though they all came from the same woman's womb. Thanks for
accepting to be part of this important committee. What we needed is for
some good lady like Amy to point it out ( that we still do not have any
women in the board or a women's Comm) but definitely not to accuse us of
being anti women.
Thanks
Peace
Habib
Greetings,
In reguards to Habib's reference to a women's committee, I'd
be happy to help out. Of course, it would depend on the other women
in the list. If there is an apparent need I'm all for it. But,
being new to the list I'm not entirely sure of any apparent need. We
definately do not need to create a bureaucracy with in our free
thinking list. There are issues of gender in the Gambia and not out
of line to talk about. Think about it. We'll decide together what
to do.
Thanks,
Laura
Moe,
I just replied Laura =2E Maybe you will get a copy=2E What I felt was wrong=
=20
is the implication that we were anti women as presented by Amy which is =20
far from the truth=2E Yes we have a long way to go to be fair to our =20
sisters, mothers and aunts but we are definitely NOT anti women=2E
Moe , the reason why I think it is imported -feminism- is the basic =20
difference in the way it is presented in the western societies=2E We all =20
know that we are physically built different ( men cannot bear children ) =20
so to try and equate us in ALL aspects can be misleading and fatal=2E It =20
does not mean men are better than women =2E It just means there are certain=
=20
things in life that women are meant to do and better than men too =2E You =20=
=20
have good male cooks but who can organize a food related social function =20
without our sisters =2E no one =2E We all play a very vital role and togeth=
er =20
we make it all happen , so one claims to be better=2E Sister Amy it is not=20=
=20
personal but just to bring out your timely issue in the proper direction =20
not accusing us of being anti-women=2E
Thanks for listening and sharing your views=2E As usual
Peace
Brother Habib
> > Please, Let's not get this imported idea of feminism interfere in our
> > future=2E
>
>
> Oppression of women has not been IMPORTED to Africa=2E It's an African
> matter as well as a European =2E=2E=2E=2E=2E one
>
>
> women's committees should not serve the purpose of excluding women
> aspects from vital discussions : let's not deal with it - lets pass it
> on to the womens commitee=2E
Habib=2E=2E=2EI saw this one coming!
Do you really believe that the idea is IMPORTED????
Moe S=2E Jallow
Heidi,
Keep up the good work and spirits=2E
As long as there are rains there is HOPE=2E
The seedlings can be replanted ( I know some do not have replacements but =20=
=20
this can be a lesson for the future -do not use all your seedlings-)
Again the world weather patters are not stable with El MUNOI coming again =20=
=20
- meaning that almost every five years we have this global warming effect=20=
=20
-=2E
No one can predict what will happen, from the high erosion of the beaches =20=
=20
and the ugly dry spells or unexplained heavy destructive rainfalls But =20
we can learn how to survive them=2E
Peace
Habib
Momodou, Asbj=F8rn and Habib,
thanks for information about the rain=2E I just received a letter from
a friend in Bakau who wrote that the rice they had planted in their
"Faros" in Kachikally had died=2E
With reference to Momodou's comment:
> One could expect a more detailed information about the situation and
> consequences from the list members NARI (National Agricultural
> Research Institute) and NARB (National Agricultural Research Board)
> but it seems they have joined the culture of silence like most of
> the list members=2E
>
Are these governmental organizations, directly under President's
Office, and thus always speaking more or less on behalf of the
government? And if they are, are they keeping quiet on behalf of
the government?
The whole thing may turn into a delicate political matter, especially
as some people a couple of years ago stated that the heavy rains were
a confimation of God's blessing of Jammeh's government=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2ET=
his
may have been the thoughts of only a few people or just a way of
talking ("wax rek"), but I have in other contexts (in Gambia) seen
that failing crops have been interpreted as caused by bad
relationships between people and between people and the land (such as
quarrel over user rights to land)=2E
A more concrete political problem is whether there are sufficient
money reserves for the government to take action in case the most
important cash-crop, peanuts, will fail (as suggested by the Foroyaa
article)=2E
Best regards,
Heidi Skramstad
Sang,
I am forwarding the requested info to you=2E
First what are we going to do to help the victims=2E ?( I think the owners=20=
=20
of the building or the contractor should be responsible)
Second What is the Government going to do to stop this kind of problem in =20=
=20
the future?
Some points need to be clarified
Was the foundation deep and strong enough to hold the weight of five =20
stories?
What was the role of the building control office in monitoring the =20
quality of the structure? (right mixture of cement to sand and gravel, =20
enough BRC, how long was the concrete set -usually 24 hours needed-)
Was the high volume of traffic taken into consideration- the vibration of =20=
=20
the passing vehicles? Etc
I am sure these and many more will come up
Let us pray for the victims to have a speedy recovery
Peace
Habib
Dear Gambia-L members=2E
I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of
what is happening=2E
The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is
hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the
debris/concrete pieces=2E
By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities=2E
Several bodies have been carried out, nobody knows how many=2E
Also because of the heavy rain today there seems to have been several
people, hiding from the rain under the construction at the time of the
accident=2E
The building is completely flattened like you see when it has been a
earthquake=2E
The buildings on both sides are mostly unhurt, and as far as I could see
they are not evacuated=2E
There is local traffic-jams and people are going around very quietly=2E
This is a terrible tragedy=2E
Torstein
The Gambia
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 7:41:32 PDT
From: AFP <C-afp@clari.net>
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.biz.industry.real_est+const,
clari.biz.industry.others
Subject: Building collapse in Gambian capital leaves 1 dead, 40 injured
BANJUL, Aug 21 (AFP) - A five-storey building under construction
in the Gambian capital Banjul collapsed Wednesday, killing one
person and injuring about 40 mainly Senegalese workers, informed
sources said.
Two workers were trapped in the rubble and rescue workers were
trying to pull them out.
The circumstances of the collapse were unclear, but observers
noted that a huge clap of thunder had preceded the accident.
A consortium of Senegalese and Gambian building firms had
contracted to erect the building for the Gambian telecommunications
company Gamtel.
-=-=-
Want to tell us what you think about the ClariNews? Please feel
free to <<email us your comments>> <comments@clari.net>.
Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 12:58:26 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall
Message-ID: <970821125755_1393405465@emout10.mail.aol.com>
Bass,
l think there is a problem with your messages coming through. l have received
a couple of messages sent by you that contained only the routing info. at
the end of the message but not the text.
Jabou
Laura,
Last week while l was in Gambia, heavy rains were reported from Brikama to
Gunjur for a three day period. I hope there was more after this.
Jabou Joh
Hi guys,
The building that collapsed belongs to my brother-in law Amadou Samba, CEO of
Gamsen construction. It is the same firm that constructed the airport and the
national arch. This building was being constructed to be leased to Swissair
and a couple of other businesses. He and my sister called last night to
inform me of this tragedy. There is one casualty and many injuries, mainly
the construction crew.As of last night, there were still two people trapped
inside the building but rescue workers were reporting them alive as they were
talking to the people trying to rescue them.The national army as well as
workers from the Ports Authority with their cranes were on the scene. The
cause of the explosion is not yet known. However, l can assure everyone that
the economization of cement is not the reason as mr Samba has partial
ownership of Gacem, a cement company at Kanifing industrial park, and has no
constraints as far as cement is concerned.This is a treeible tragedy, the
cause of which is under investigation. Our families are devastated by this
tragedy. l'll keep you posted as l speak with them.Thanks.
Jabou Joh
|
I agree with Andrea=2E Women have a very important role in the whole =20
equation
Habib
Andrea wrote:
> And
>
> women's committees should not serve the purpose of excluding women
> aspects from vital discussions : let's not deal with it - lets pass it
> on to the womens commitee=2E
>
> Andrea
Andrea, I agree!
The idea of forming a women's committee serves no purpose other than
diluting the strength of "our togetherness"=2E What we need is men and =20
women
joining hands in order to work together to achieve a common goal=2E While I
am not advocating male dominance over women, I think that men should be
more open-minded by sharing their resources with their loved ones=2E
These types of discussions are always nerve-touching since they relay
the feelings that we have towards each other=2E I remember a while back =20
when
we discussed the issues of female circumcission and physical abuse, it =20
took
the women on the list a long time to join in the discussions=2E This just
goes to show that discussions of such issues should include more women =20
who
can stand up against what they believe to be an "unfair" treatment=2E
What we need is more women to come forward and bring the issues that they
want addressed=2E This forum is probably a good place to start=2E But witho=
ut
leaders who can take the initiative to bring forth their ideas, it would =20
be
almost impossible to justify a balanced dialogue between the men and =20
women=2E
Great strides have been made by women all over the world but the struggle
needs to continue=2E
More than ever, we need more women Doctors, Lawyers, Judges,
Engineers=2E=2E=2Eand=2E=2E=2Emaybe even presidents=2E Who knows=2E=2E=2Eth=
e next president =20
of
the Gambia could be a woman=2E=2E=2E=2E=2Enothing is possible!
Regards,
Moe S=2E Jallow
Charles Fernandez has been added to the list. Welcome and please
send us a brief intro. about yourself.
LatJor
Thanks for the update
This brings a lot more questions to mind.
1. If it is an explosion as suspected who was it intended for?
2. Are the other buildings in the vicinity also damaged?
3. Was the structure insured? I sure hope so for the sake of all
concerned!! May Allah protect us from all accidents especially avoidable
ones like this if it was an explosion.
Hi guys,
The building that collapsed belongs to my brother-in law Amadou Samba,
CEO of
Gamsen construction. It is the same firm that constructed the airport and
the
national arch. This building was being constructed to be leased to
Swissair
and a couple of other businesses. He and my sister called last night to
inform me of this tragedy. There is one casualty and many injuries,
mainly
the construction crew.As of last night, there were still two people
trapped
inside the building but rescue workers were reporting them alive as they
were
talking to the people trying to rescue them.The national army as well as
workers from the Ports Authority with their cranes were on the scene. The
cause of the explosion is not yet known. However, l can assure everyone
that
the economization of cement is not the reason as mr Samba has partial
ownership of Gacem, a cement company at Kanifing industrial park, and has
no
constraints as far as cement is concerned.This is a treeible tragedy, the
cause of which is under investigation. Our families are devastated by
this
tragedy. l'll keep you posted as l speak with them.Thanks.
Jabou Joh
The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:
>
> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
> (tgr@commit.gm)
>
> Dear Gambia-L members.
>
> I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of
> what is happening.
> The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is
> hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the
> debris/concrete pieces.
> By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities.
> Several bodies have been carried out, nobody knows how many.
> Also because of the heavy rain today there seems to have been several
> people, hiding from the rain under the construction at the time of the
> accident.
> The building is completely flattened like you see when it has been a
> earthquake.
> The buildings on both sides are mostly unhurt, and as far as I could see
> they are not evacuated.
> There is local traffic-jams and people are going around very quietly.
>
> This is a terrible tragedy.
>
> Torstein
> The Gambia
Do not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.
Europeans i.e Caucasians for you in the US.Enjoy panicking Africans and
will always do.Get everything confirmed by a Gambian or African not
european/caucasian.
Lee Jallow
Gambia-lers!
Jabbou has informed me that some of my messages reaching her have no
text,could you please tell me if that is the case with the rest of you,and
thanks very much in advance!
Regards Bassss!
>Hi guys,
>The building that collapsed belongs to my brother-in law Amadou Samba, CEO of
>Gamsen construction. It is the same firm that constructed the airport and the
>national arch.
Since we don't know the causes of the collapse, we will have caution
ourselves as to how harsh we can be on the issue. But, shouldn't this
incident make us skeptical about the airport and the Arch 22??? Correct me
if I am wrong, but I believe the Arch 22 had once collapsed before it was
officially opened. If a similar incident such as this happens then there
must be some problems with the quality of their work if the incident was not
due to a foul play.
Numukunda
This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit.gm>
(pmj@commit.gm)
Hi Folks,
in response to Bro Ghanim, I say Thank God too, but I wonder if the Rains
are not already too late..locat experts in Agriculture say that only the
Early Millet could be grown in time for harvest for the remainder of the
season..and that it relies more on heavy morning dew..that is the good
news..the down side is..at this point..how many farmers have any left to be
sown..considering the early rains, the dry spell and the high degree of
subsistence..the GCU has lately been barely surviving and there is been
little or no response to the near drought conditions that prevailed.
Yesterday on the news was reported a TELEFOOD program for The Gambia..an UN
FAO program.and also reported that the FAO contribution has dwindled from
$1580 to $1000..the Secretary of State for Agriculture, the Perm. Sec. etc
were on the coordinating committee..I hope this is some kind of coordinated
program to assist our farming families
Worried but hopeful..God is Great!!
in The Gambia
pmj
ps wrt..the Collapsed GAMSEN BUILDING under construction,
it is very tragic and indeed a TRAGEDY..as a Civil Engineer I think it is
too early to speculate on the causes..I add my hopes and prayers for the
casualties..God Help them and Us all.
----------
This is forwarded from "Jorn Grotnes" <jgr@commit.gm>
(jgr@commit.gm)
Lee,
>Do not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.
Thanks for keeping up the Swedish tradition of racism, I am
sure they can use another one!
Btw; is that local news everywhere, or just in Africa? E.g. should I
read Swedish newspapers or must I check with you first about what
happens there (I take the liberty to assume that you are an African,
and I assume that I must be a "caucasian")?
Regarding the news you refer to, I must say that after seeing the
site just minutes after the disaster, I would describe it as a miracle
that not more than one person was killed. Maybe you should see
things with your own eyes before using them to feed your myths?
Joern
This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
(tgr@commit.gm)
Well, what do you think Gambia-L?
Am I a "Caucasian" trying to create panic?
My info was of course based on a strictly personal
experience of the accident and by talking to fellow
Gambians on the scene. It looked really bad when I went there,
and it didn't look like there was any room for surviving under the
heavy concrete pieces.
I can just say that I am extremely happy that I was corrected
on the number of casualties. That was really my big worry.
Yours,
Torstein
The Gambia
> > I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of
> > what is happening.
> > The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is
> > hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the
> > debris/concrete pieces.
> > By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities.
> > Several bodies have been carried out.......
> > This is a terrible tragedy.
> > Torstein
> > The Gambia
> Do not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.
> Europeans i.e Caucasians for you in the US.Enjoy panicking Africans and
> will always do.Get everything confirmed by a Gambian or African not
> european/caucasian.
> Lee Jallow
Message-ID: <970821193528_1186745313@emout11.mail.aol.com>
Habib, I agree with all the questions raised , from what I've read , it seems
that the contractor was cutting corners instead of following
guidelines(whatever they are). We also need to know who the building
inspector (if they have one), was and whether he or she approve the materials
used in the building. If it's found that the contractor is culpable then he
should be made to pay the medical bills of the injured and give them some
semblance of "a hardship help" because they have families to support. I don't
what we can do to help but am open to any suggestions.
Hey, I understand that Jacob Bahoum is in the U.K.
Thanks
Daddy Sang
Hi Sidibeh!
There are truly many Momodous here! We however know each other very
well (if you are the Sidibeh I think you are) because we were neighbours
in Serrekunda and we occasionally meet in Stockholm. You probably know
me better by my middle name - Buharry.
You raised some interesting points in your response to my post but I
must confess that I still am not convinced as to the economic viability
of complete dependence on agriculture especially in the disorganised,
small scale way it is done in The Gambia. =
I shall try to respond to some of the points you raised. You mentioned
that the colonialists never intended the "commercialisation process of
agriculture to become...Africa=B4s gateway to full participation in the
world economy, and on the other hand, a basis for industrialisation". My
questions in this regard are:
1) Is Africa fully participating in the world economy and if so is it
participating on equal terms?
2) Can agriculture as it is practised today in The Gambia and most of
Africa (small plot farming, dependence on rains etc.) really provide a
basis for industrialisation?
My opinion is that Africa is far from fully participating in the world
economy. The world economy is made up of many sectors and Africa happens
to be participating in one sector over which it has no control or
influence. World market prices are determined with little concern for
Africa. I also believe that agriculture can never be a basis for
industrialisation as long as our agricultural methods are not upgraded
to make use of the technological possibilities available today. This is
because we have become dependent on industrial products for which we pay
much more than we get for our agricultural products which are used to
make those industrial products.
The second point you raised was that cash crop production meant most
African societies lost food security. My argument in the previous post
was not to eradicate agriculture. Far from it. If you rightly remember I
wrote: "We have the land. We might as well make use of it to feed
ourselves and thereby save some foreign exchange". My argument was
against the priority it is given and the way it is done. If small plot
farming is discouraged and large scale agricultural industrialisation is
encouraged, one large scale farmer would produce more than tens of small
plot farmers produce thus increasing our food security and making sure
"that food is never used as a weapon against us as has been the case
formally". It can also avert famine and increase political stability as
"a hungry man is an angry man".
Third, shouldn=B4t the British example in Nigeria serve as an example of=
the importance of industrialisation? Why would the British go to the
extent of destroying the processing capabilities of Nigeria if it didn=B4=
t
serve their interest to keep the country agricultural so that it can be
milked for raw materials?
Fourth, you argued that "stupid commercial policies made sure that"
Gambian produced oil was "outcompeted by imported forms of vegetable and
animal fat". I agree with you that Gambian products SHOULD be supported
and given commercial priority. However, Gambia is a country driven by
market forces and people are going to spend their money on products
which appeal to them or which they view as having quality. Gambians, be
they farmers or industrialists need to invest in equipment that can
produce products that match the quality of imported items so that people
can be convinced to buy Gambian. No matter how hard it is for us to
digest, the oil pressed from the peanuts ("diwlini gerrteh") did have a
smell and is not as clearly milled as the imported oils.
Fifth, the agricultural production that laid the foundation for
industrialisation in "developed countries" was not done on a small plot,
dependent on rain, "Yallah baahna" way. It was large scale,mechanised
farming that depended on millions of slaves and many colonies to provide
the economic base to expand into industrialisation. It was also many,
many years ago. Africa cannot expect to farm in the way it does now and
emulate the success of the so called developed countries.
Finally, I am having a problem coming to terms with your example of
African countries "that seem to have done well". In what sense have the
Ivory Coast, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Botswana done well and by what
standards? By African standards, maybe Botswana has done a bit better.
African standards are however way below the international standard. We
should try to aim for the international standard so that we can aim
higher rather than being content with being better than another
"developing country".
I really have to apologise for the length. I really got carried away on
this one. I hope it won=B4t happen again. Thanks for your patience.
Buharry.
Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:
> =
> Hello Tomaa,
> There are so many Momodous here! A close friend of mine, another Momodo=
u
> Gassama, who studied in Uppsala, is working with the Ministry of
> Agriculture in Gambia; and if I remember rightly, you are a Stockholmer=
> like myself. So I must specially welcome you in joining the friendly fr=
ay.
> But I could not DISAGREE MORE with both Dr. Touray and yourself.
> It is true that the colonialists carved our agricultural production,
> through different commercialisation schemes, in order to suit their
> industrial needs. But they never intended this commercialisation proces=
s of
> agriculture to become, on the one hand, Africa's gateway to full
> participation in the world economy, and on the other hand, a basis for=
> industrialisation.
> Firstly, cash-crop production meant that most African societies lost =
food
> security. The people used to store their harvests whenever there is a
> bumper crop, so that when next the rains fail they still have a back-up=
> food supply. Commercialisation of economic life meant that this stored =
food
> could be sold away
> (as the farmers are doing now at home) in order to buy items, which as
> Jerry Rawlings said, "you have not only forced us into wanting, but
> needing". The producer price of agri. products were always low. So the
> farmers retained a smart insurance policy for themselves: they always h=
ad
> the option of turning to food-crop production whenever cash-crop prices=
> plummetted; meaning even less revenue for the state. After independence=
,
> governments set up monopsonistic (a market where there is only one buye=
r of
> the item sold) marketting boards whose principal purpose was to sell
> agricultural produce at a surplus so that the farmers can be adequately=
> compensated from reserves whenever world market prices fall drastically=
=2E
> But this rarely happened. Revenue from the peasants was disproportionat=
ely
> invested in the urban areas partly by financing a bourgeoining public
> sector. Also the urban-rural terms of trade militated against the inter=
ests
> of the peasants as they paid more for goods from the city relative to t=
heir
> income from their produce. And this has been the same story during
> colonoialism as well as during the post-independence period - throughou=
t
> the continent, except for a handful of countries. AGRICULTURE HAS NEVER=
> BEEN TRULY COMMERCIALISED.
> Secondly, the colonialists also deliberately (at least in some cases=
)
> destroyed the relative agri. industrial potential of some countries.
> Nigeria is a case in point. The processing of palm-oil, for instance, w=
as
> well underway and clearly showed possibilities of expanding into other
> sectors, when it was destroyed by the British. Africa was supposed to
> export raw materials, in their rawest possible form. This way, differen=
t
> levels of processing, inducing employment opportunities and technical
> know-how, were also denied African countries. In Gambia a number of far=
mers
> in the country-side possessed their own mills from which they could pre=
ss
> oil from peanuts; and this was a tremendous boosts both economically, a=
nd
> nutrition-wise. Stupid commercial policies made sure that they were
> outcompeted by imported forms of vegetable and animal fat. Instead of
> developing our own resources and building on these local mills and maki=
ng
> our oil environment-friendly (perhaps through simple chemistry?) all of=
us
> became convinced that our groundnut oil in fact smells as soon as impor=
ted
> ones arrived.
> Finally, Mr. Gassama acknowledges that "the so-called developed
> countries...concentrate most of their efforts in industry and technolog=
y",
> since dependence on agriculture is uneconomical. Of course that is the =
case
> today. In the U.S, for instance less than 3% are engaged in direct
> agricultural work. In Singapore, it is even less than 1%!! But should =
we
> not remember how it all began. Has it not been the case that in most
> developed countries it was agricultural production that laid the founda=
tion
> for industrialisation? Was it not slave labour in the cotton fields and=
> sugar plantations that largely financed the industrial revolution in
> England? The growth of the ginneries, refineries, the railways (for
> transporting raw materials), farming implements, shipbuilding, banking,=
> insurance, all have direct links to slavery and the agricultural produc=
tion
> of slave labour that set the big capitalist machinery in motion. Much
> later, our colonisation sustained this industrial push by supplying
> industrial raw-materials such as cotton (India), peanuts, palm-oil, coc=
oa,
> rubber, sisal, jute, hides and skins, minerals, etc. etc. Mr. Gassama s=
eems
> to have forgotten about "miracle rice" and the 'green revolution' in As=
ia.
> This not only averted famine, but induced political stability as well. =
In
> my view agricultural production in Africa plays a critical role in the
> democratisation process.
> Infact, the few countries in Africa (the exceptions to the rule, abo=
ve)
> that seem to have done well (and some of them are still exemplary in ma=
ny
> ways) are those that developed their agricultural productivity: Ivory
> Coast, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. I still maintain my previous
> positions and would only add that we MUST MAKE SURE THAT FOOD IS NEVER =
USED
> AS A WEAPON AGAINST US AS HAS BEEN THE CASE FORMALLY. I think there are=
> other problems, technical ones perhaps, for agric. failure. Dr. Touray =
can
> perhaps enlighten us about that problem in the Gambia?
> =
> Best regards,
> Momodou Sidibeh.
> =
> ----------
> > Fr=E5n: MOMODOU B. GASSAMA <m.gassama@swipnet.se>
> > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> > =C4mne: Re: Dekat
> > Datum: den 21 augusti 1997 09:43
> >
> > ---------------------------------------------------------------------=
----
> > Hi everyone!
> > I must first of all confess, being a new member, that Gambi=
a-l is a
> > rather interesting project. I would at this moment like to welcome ba=
ck
> > Dr. Katim Touray and thank him for his contributions in making the
> > mailing list a reality. No matter how much he tries to downplay his
> > contributions, I personally think that he has done a wonderful job. T=
hat
> > goes to all the others who worked to bring about and continue to
> > maintain Gambia-l.
> > I have since my membership been silently listening and trying t=
o get
> > into the scheme of things. Katim Touray wrote:
> >
> > >i think it was fundamentally flawed
> > > to take
> > > agriculture and make it the cornerstone of our development efforts.=
> >
> > i think we should have, and should now redidicate our efforts toward
> > > positioning
> > > our country as an information technology and industry leader in Afr=
ica.
> >
> > I couldn=B4t agree more with him. This fundamental flaw is evident no=
t
> > only in The Gambia but in nearly the whole of Africa. It was
> > specifically intended as such when the colonialists carved our econom=
ies
> > to fit their raw material requirements. If agricultural dependence wa=
s
> > economical, all the so called developed countries would have nothing =
but
> > farms today. As is however the case, they have concentrated most of
> > their efforts on technology and industry.
> > The Gambia can in my opinion never make it out of the poorest c=
ountries
> > list as long as it concentrates all its efforts on sectors that it h=
as
> > no control over - agriculture and tourism. I think that our efforts
> > should be concentrated more on industy and technology.
> > This is not to say that agriculture should be completely abando=
ned. No.
> > We have the land. We might as well make use of it to feed ourselves a=
nd
> > thereby save some foreign exchange.In this connection, small plot
> > farming and the complete dependence on rain should be discouraged.
> > Commercial farming should be encouraged. Irrigation schemes should be=
> > undertaken. We have the water. We should abandon the "Yallah baahna"
> > mentality and figure out ways to make our water resources work for us=
=2E
> > Even the Egyptians of thousands of years ago realised the foolhardine=
ss
> > of depending on rain and thereby undertook irrigation schemes. Haven=B4=
t
> > we learned in thousands of years?
> > The Gambia should thus in my opinion rethink its dependence on
> > agriculture and rains. Our efforts should, as mentioned earlier, be
> > concentrated on industry, technology and other areas where we have mo=
re
> > control.
> > Sorry for the length. I have however read message after message=
and
> > seen how everyone is so concerned about the rains. It has always been=
my
> > conviction that the our dependence on agriculture is unwise. I was
> > however motivated to write on the issue by Katim=B4s contribution. If=
we
> > had taken our destiny in our own hands and overcome our dependence on=
> > agriculture and rain, we might not be so worried now. Thanks for your=
> > patience.
> > Buharry.
Amadou:
I too have a copy of the video and could not sleep well the night
I first saw it. For a moment I thought I was viewing images out
of Apartheid South Africa. Someone has to put a leash on the
dogs who committed these hideous crimes!
LatJor
On Fri, 15 Aug 1997 ASJanneh@aol.com wrote:
> Tombong & others:
>
> What, if anything, has been done regarding allegations that military and
> intelligence agents tortured Yusupha Cham and other members of UDP for
> exercising their constitutional right? I assume we will get more than a
> government statement expressing commitment to democracy, respect for human
> rights, etc. from the regime or its mouthpieces.
>
> I must say I was utterly disgusted, to say the least, when I watched a video
> showing the group with unrefutable evidence of torture. I am eagerly
> awaiting a response before saying more.
>
> (Not in a mood to say "salaam")
> Amadou Scattred Janneh
>
Greetings:
My comments to this topic is that our genes have never been the
major source of racist aggressions against Africans, rather it
is our skin coloration! To put it in more technical terms, it
is not our genotype that one must consider when discussing racism
rather our phenotype.
LatJor
This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
(tgr@commit.gm)
Dear Gambia-L.
On the topic of agriculture and missing rainfalls,
I am very sorry to say that living in Fajara and running a computer company
gives me very little
background on the situation in the rural areas in The Gambia.
Both NARB(National Agriculture Research Board) and NARI (National
Agriculture Reseach Institute)
is members of Gambia-L and I have sent mail/talked to them about writing a
little about
the current crop-situation.
In a short chat with Dr.Jeng of NARB he said that a problem now is that
groundnuts
planted at normal time experienced a lack of water resulting in a slow
initial growth.
Dr. Jeng said that this slow growth made the core(the peanut substance?!)in
the groundnut
smaller than it should be.
As I understand it(subjective and personal of course, Mr. Lee Jallow..)
from the news and
here in Fajara, it has been raining parts of the day over most of The
Gambia the last week.
(I stand corrected for this of course.)
Hopefully the rains will continue and make up for the lost crops...
On the topic of a technology vs. agriculture society, I believe that
technology should be used
to enhance all aspects of a country.
There could be a high-tech environment and a solid agriculture environment
at the same time, working together
for the best results.
I am not an expert in any way, but seeing all these different types of
fruits, vegetables, trees, crops, even
several sweet delicious fruittypes I have never seen before, I start
wondering why they are not used
more/exported/manufactured/processed?!
If you have these nice rawmaterials, what is stopping someone from also
making a factory that can
produce finished products?
I believe there is lots and lots of opportunities here for people with an
ability to look at things from the right angle.
Here are some free investment tips I have been thinking of and people have
told me about:
-A decent businessbank, at the level of what you expect in Europe.(I
delivered a check to a Standard Chartered Bank
branch, and it took them twenty minutes and five people to process the
check.)
(I am not even going to mention the rates on loans..)
-River transportation. Buy good secondhand boats from Norway or wherever,
keep a proper technical staff and a standard
level management, keep strict rules on number of passengers etc. Maybe
include large rafts for heavy goods transportation
down-river....
-Resource and Investment center, there is loads of Gambians alike who have
good business ideas, but needs financial help.
-Fisheries. Land/or river based fishfarming/oysterproduction i.e. anything
that grows in a river..
-Rental company. Most things can be rented, I believe..
-Visa/AMEX/Master company. Where is all the cardreaders in this country?!?!
-FastFoodchain. I have still not found a decent hamburgerbar in this
country(the chicken is good, though..).
-Private power production in rural areas. (What would we do without our
generator?!?!)
The keyword here is Standards.
Normal,everyday standards that we are used to(most of the time,anyway..) in
Europe,US etc.
Do a proper job,
deliver more than the customer expects,
keep job-ethics:
clothing,
attitude,
workexpectancy,
language,
service,
attitude,
frontdesk-apperance,
timeawareness
and so on.
This is a small cost for the company, but gives you an big edge here in The
Gambia.
There is bound to be a lot more interesting areas that I don't know about.
Anybody in Gambia-L that can match my investment-tip's?
Regards,
Torstein
Commit
The Gambia
Hello "tomas",
Momodou Gassama and Momdou Sidibeh, I greatfully admire your courage in
speaking about the two most fundamental issues that we ought to turning
our attention to. I feel overly overwhelmed when important discussions in
technology and agriculture are raised. When applied to the Gambia, these
two issues unscrambles the philosophy that there is really no hope in
entitling ourselves secure by depending on the amount of rainfall during
the rainy season.
While I agree with both of you that agricultural activities must continue,
I must dully ask, but at what pace? I fail to simply understand how we can
do it though without"technological cahnge". Our farmers have been
practicing and using the same "means" for over many decades. Thus we have
not been able to balance the consumption Vs the production. As in many
countries around the world, production in the Gambia has remain stagnant
over the decades. We use to be a population of about half a million
people between 1 983 to -85 (correct me???). I used to remember having not
to worry about food being on the table. I would purposely stay out longer
knowing that there was always food on the table. Who cared? The rains were
always good and the harvest wonderfully apprecia ted. These were the times
when were able to feed ourselves. Suddenly the Sahara begins to influence
the timely arrival of the rains, and then we have even less rain. As time
went on production remained virtually constant while consumption
increased. This increase in consumption whom I will called the "90s"
babies and children have created an imbalance in the consumption factor.
Now then, the question that must be asked is, how can we create a
counterbalance on these 90s babies and children? Remember, these will be
our sons and daughters or grandsons and granddaughters. There is a high
risk that their kind of society might be more severe than what we've
experienced. Shortage of food just because we didn't prepare a plan for
them to survive?? Please, allow to me say "that will be too shameful on
us". We were fed by our pa rents and were cared for with gratitude. Now
what do we owe them? Nothing, except, gratitude! We have to be the ones
who must do anything to sustain their sustain their means of survival.
That is the only type of gratitude we can provide for our fathers and our
country.
Momodou Sidibeh, I must say then, I agree, that Agricultural production
must be prioritize over technology simply because it is what produces food
and cash for the farmers. But what I fail to see in your priority list is
a plan for the future of agricultural production. where is that priority?
Without technology, we cannot move away from those ancient tools our
farmer use; without technology, our lands will continue to deteriorate at
a rate that deplete all arable land during the next decades; without
technology, we can not create any financial security for the next
generation. I wonder then, how your idea of priority fits in. I would like
to know how food production, can again, balance consumption. With the way
our farmers are depending on the "nature of the rain" coupled with bad
farming practices, there is great chance that we are growing weaker as
people - Bad harvests each year have caused younger farmers to retreat to
the urban areas in search of salary-paying jobs; Drought seasons have
depleted most the farmland and created weak rainy seasons. Cash flow have
become ultimately in non-existence form. My question is: Are we putting
all our efforts in Agricultural production, if not, isn't technology the
answer?
Sorry for the long reply.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
==========================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Hei Torstein,
Thank you very much for the information about the incident. I really do
not think your aim was to create panic. And I think it was very unfair
when people say such things to someone who's intention was just to
inform us about what happened in our country.
People...People...let's get real and stop all the discrimination based on race,
origin and what not. As information get dissiminated, the truth fades away,
and this could be the case in Mr Tortsein report about the accident in the
Gambia. Moreover, Tortsein did clarify his source of information by stating
that, he was talking to the by standers around the place where the incident
took place.
This is a public forum and such remarks about ones ethenicity, color or origin
demonstrate a low level of maturity. Imagine if this was the other way round,
with a white european labeling a black person like how Tortsein is being
label...! This kind of behavior is unacceptable.....we are human beings and we
should consider ourselves to belong to only one and one race...human race....!
ONE LOVE, ONE HEART, PEOPLE LETS GET TOGETHER AND FEEL.....
Peace Out to All
PA-ABDOU BARROW
> This is a terrible tragedy.
>
> Torstein
> The Gambia
Do not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.
Europeans i.e Caucasians for you in the US.Enjoy panicking Africans and
will always do.Get everything confirmed by a Gambian or African not
european/caucasian.
Lee Jallow
I could not help but comment on the rather Xenophobic and
narrow minded response by Lee Jallow to Mr Torstein's
reporting on the collapse of the building on Kairaba Avenue.
I think users of the Gambia-L service should refrain from
casting aspertions on a colleague simply because of their
colour,race or religion.It does not call for healthy,mature
and constructive discourse.Such a trend would defeat the
whole philosophy of setting up the net in the first place.
People like Torstein might have gone to Gambia with a profit
motive but there is little to suggest from his contributions
that he does not genuinely care for the country. His
contributions have not been frivolous or vexatious;rather he
has commented on issues that are relevant to the current
happenings in the country.While we abroad can only
conjecture and postulate,he at least is on the ground
experiencing things first hand.
I hope we will put this sorry episode behind us and utilize
the net for the purpose for which it was meant.
S.G.Njie
London
Even though time does not allow me to comment in detail as I would
very much like to do, I would like to ask Dr. Touray; how the Gambia,
a country with a VERY HIGH rate of illeteray, a country where the
vast major are still struggling to meet the basic needs of life, a
country with zero industrial culture at any significant level could
possibly be transformed into the leader of information technology and
industry in Africa? Where will the infrastructure come from. Where
will the machines and equipments come from? etc.. etc...
Noble as the idea maybe, I wonder how we could
put flesh into this dream. And do you really believe that the
information tecchnology world and the markets for industrial products
are without control? Perhaps we should learn to crawl first before we
dream about flying.
regards,
Alpha
> (tgr@commit.gm)
>
> Well, what do you think Gambia-L?
I THINK YOU WERE SHOCKED AND VERY CONCERNED ABOUT THE VICTIMS.
YOUR REPORT IS NOT AN JOURNALISTIC MASTERPIECE; IT INCLUDES YOUR FEAR
FOR
THE LIFE OF THE INJURED AND THEREFORE EXPRESSES SOME KIND OF VERY
NATURAL AND HUMAN PANIC. NOT A WHITE AND NOT A BLACK PANIC.
DEATH TENDS TO BE A THREAT TO US BUT AS FAR AS I KNOW IT DOESN'T CARE
MUCH ABOUT COLOUR OF SKIN - CONTRARY TO SOMEBODY ON THIS LIST, WHO I
DON'T EVEN WANT TO COMMENT ON. JUST THAT MUCH:
SUCH A BEHAVIOUR CAN NOT BE TOLERATED ON THIS LIST AND IS ABSOLUTELY
INACCEPTABLE!!!
Keep it up, Torstein,
Greetings to the Gambia!
Andrea
Nice comment Andrea.....
> -----Original Message-----
> From: Andrea Klumpp [SMTP:klumpp@kar.dec.com]
> Sent: 22. august 1997 13:28
> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> Subject: Re: A catastrophe!
>
> > (tgr@commit.gm)
> >
> > Well, what do you think Gambia-L?
>
> I THINK YOU WERE SHOCKED AND VERY CONCERNED ABOUT THE VICTIMS.
> YOUR REPORT IS NOT AN JOURNALISTIC MASTERPIECE; IT INCLUDES YOUR FEAR
> FOR
> THE LIFE OF THE INJURED AND THEREFORE EXPRESSES SOME KIND OF VERY
> NATURAL AND HUMAN PANIC. NOT A WHITE AND NOT A BLACK PANIC.
> DEATH TENDS TO BE A THREAT TO US BUT AS FAR AS I KNOW IT DOESN'T CARE
> MUCH ABOUT COLOUR OF SKIN - CONTRARY TO SOMEBODY ON THIS LIST, WHO I
> DON'T EVEN WANT TO COMMENT ON. JUST THAT MUCH:
>
> SUCH A BEHAVIOUR CAN NOT BE TOLERATED ON THIS LIST AND IS ABSOLUTELY
> INACCEPTABLE!!!
>
> Keep it up, Torstein,
> Greetings to the Gambia!
> Andrea
Andrea and others....,
I suppose you alrady beat me in commenting on this clown's racial remarks.
Whatever he thinks he is doing, it is not funny. He can either contribute
to a meaningful discussion or go back and hide in whatever hole he came
from. Such "disgraceful" remarks must not be accepted on this list.
Who is this clown anyway????
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
PMJ,
Thanks for your response
Maybe you may know as an engineer that if a structure does not meet =20
certain standards anything can happen so this is why we were speculating =20
on the possible causes=2E May Allah(God) guide us in our daily routines and=
=20
save us from any catastrophe =2E
RE Rains-and Seeds -
Maybe the farmers can borrow some seedlings from our Senegalese brothers =20
and return them next year with government guarantees=2E
It sounds impossible but all we have to do is ask
Peace
Habib Diab Ghanim
-----Original Message-----
From: gambia-l@commit=2Egm
Sent: Thursday, August 21, 1997 6:28 PM
To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Subject: Re: good news
--------------------------------------------------------------------------=
=20
--
This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit=2Egm>
(pmj@commit=2Egm)
Hi Folks,
in response to Bro Ghanim, I say Thank God too, but I wonder if the Rains
are not already too late=2E=2Elocat experts in Agriculture say that only th=
e
Early Millet could be grown in time for harvest for the remainder of the
season=2E=2Eand that it relies more on heavy morning dew=2E=2Ethat is the g=
ood
news=2E=2Ethe down side is=2E=2Eat this point=2E=2Ehow many farmers have an=
y left to =20
be
sown=2E=2Econsidering the early rains, the dry spell and the high degree of
subsistence=2E=2Ethe GCU has lately been barely surviving and there is been
little or no response to the near drought conditions that prevailed=2E
Yesterday on the news was reported a TELEFOOD program for The Gambia=2E=2Ea=
n =20
UN
FAO program=2Eand also reported that the FAO contribution has dwindled from
$1580 to $1000=2E=2Ethe Secretary of State for Agriculture, the Perm=2E Sec=2E=
=20
etc
were on the coordinating committee=2E=2EI hope this is some kind of =20
coordinated
program to assist our farming families
Worried but hopeful=2E=2EGod is Great!!
in The Gambia
pmj
ps wrt=2E=2Ethe Collapsed GAMSEN BUILDING under construction,
it is very tragic and indeed a TRAGEDY=2E=2Eas a Civil Engineer I think it=20=
is
too early to speculate on the causes=2E=2EI add my hopes and prayers for th=
e
casualties=2E=2EGod Help them and Us all=2E
----------
Hi everyone!
I agree with all the other list members who are condemning the racially
based comments made by one member. My understanding of the purpose of
this forum is for members (who are connected to The Gambia in one way or
the other whatever their skin colour, religion, origin etc. Why would
anyone join otherwise?) to inform and discuss issues related to The
Gambia. Since my membership I have noticed that Torstein seems to be the
contact person in The Gambia and many members have asked him question
after question about what=B4s going on down there. There are Gambians
based in The Gambia on this list and I don=B4t see any of them taking
taking the time and trouble to inform us of the events taking place
there. Let us therefore not discourage those who are really trying.
I can understand ideological differences but to simply cut off someone
because of his race should not be allowed to go on in this list. We
should be civil in our dealings with each other and even where
differences occur, we should deal with them in a mature manner. No
general or blanket statement can be correct because every individual is
unique. It is just like when we hear white racists say "you Africans" or
"you ******s" are like this and that. We know it cannot be true of all
of us.
I am glad to see the response from the list members against such
behaviour. To Torstein I say do not be discouraged. Take comfort in the
fact that many of us appreciate your contributions and do not in any way
feel the same way.To borrow an expression from a list member "keep up
the good work down there".
Buharry.
> Hi folks,
>
>i'm back. in wollof, we say 'dekat.'
>
>as Tony Loum mentioned a few days ago, i've been on the list before, and
>have come back to the fold. Mr. Loum asked me to re-introduce myself, and
>i've concurred, especially given that one person wrote to ask exactly
>which
>Katim Touray we are talking about.
>Katim
Thank you Doc (& prof.)!
Wow...your re-introduction sounds wonderfully exemplelary, to say the
least. Not only did you idulge us in a lesson in software programming, you
also demonstrated how easy it is to set up a listserv. Well, that is just a
tiny part of it, anyway.
By imagining how easy you said, the setup of the listserv was, I convey to
myself the thought, why then hadn't anybody ever come up with the idea
before 1995? Is it possible that maybe... someone, somewhere, had alrady
done so? Maybe, they had seriously considered it but were never too serious
to put it together. Why yes....I'm sure there were people with e-mail
accounts back then.
What differentiates your glamourous innovation is the manner with which you
handled the matter. You have shown that, by being a member of open-debate
lists, you understood the importance of communication. But communication is
great, you said, if one can really talk about what one knows and believes
in. You realized that by initially getting together a few Gambians,
discussions about *relative* issues would help us understand each other
better. What a wonderful idea! But without the desire, you could not have
gone forth with it.
That kind of desire is what is lacking in most of us. The desire to
succeed, the desire to implement our ideas, the deisire to change our ways,
and...well.. the desire to be on time:). Everbody likes to succeed and
talks about ways in which their success could be achieved. But, how often
do we embark on realizing our ideas and dreams? Here is a good place to do
that... I think. I see Gambia-l as the future for important discussions
about Gambia - Important discussions from the most educated people of the
country - Discussions that could influence, not only the thoughts of the
governmet, but also those of the society at large.
Well...then, to say that you have not been a visionary would be an
impossible phrase for me. The advent of Gambia-L has has shown what
possibilities are out there for us. It has brought us together to create a
the nucleus of what might become the "information forum" for Gambians (&
others). I do believe that GL is still young, but giving a chance, it could
add a pleasurable enhancement to the way in which we communicate. You
efforts have indeed paved a way to a new way of dialogue and debate. You
have showned that perseverance ultimately has its price if ther is the
desire for success. Now, isn't that the only way to start thinking and
implementing ideas for the future? Who will be those that will lead us into
the future? And where are the rest of our visionaries???
Thank you and welcome to Gambia-l Doc!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
I think we should all be grateful for the prompt report Torstein =20
submitted and take note that he was just quoting what some people at the =20
scene told him=2E
On the other hand he has to be careful to report actual facts because it =20
can cause panic since we all have families and friends back home=2E
To the rest of us we are just having a dialogue not attacking each other =20
or using this forum simple as stated in the bylaws of Gambia L & net
Peace
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: m=2Egassama@swipnet=2Ese
Sent: Friday, August 22, 1997 9:38 AM
To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Subject: Re: A catastrophe!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------=
=20
--
Hi everyone!
I agree with all the other list members who are condemning the racially
based comments made by one member=2E My understanding of the purpose of
this forum is for members (who are connected to The Gambia in one way or
the other whatever their skin colour, religion, origin etc=2E Why would
anyone join otherwise?) to inform and discuss issues related to The
Gambia=2E Since my membership I have noticed that Torstein seems to be the
contact person in The Gambia and many members have asked him question
after question about what=B4s going on down there=2E There are Gambians
based in The Gambia on this list and I don=B4t see any of them taking
taking the time and trouble to inform us of the events taking place
there=2E Let us therefore not discourage those who are really trying=2E
I can understand ideological differences but to simply cut off someone
because of his race should not be allowed to go on in this list=2E We
should be civil in our dealings with each other and even where
differences occur, we should deal with them in a mature manner=2E No
general or blanket statement can be correct because every individual is
unique=2E It is just like when we hear white racists say "you Africans" or
"you ******s" are like this and that=2E We know it cannot be true of all
of us=2E
I am glad to see the response from the list members against such
behaviour=2E To Torstein I say do not be discouraged=2E Take comfort in the
fact that many of us appreciate your contributions and do not in any way
feel the same way=2ETo borrow an expression from a list member "keep up
the good work down there"=2E
Buharry=2E
Bassssssssss,
On my computer your entries have text but they are elongated on the
screen. When I read them I must tab across the sentences to the edge
of the screen and keep tabbing to read the whole thing. Sometime
text is lost. Most of the time I can get your whole message.
Have a good weekend,
Laura
folks,
it seems that some of you have had their mail sent to the list rejected by
the LISTPROC. for your
information, i've appended parts of the error message generated so you can
see what the computer said
went wrong.
please note that the reason for rejection was given as 'suspicious
subject.' the next lines show that
the Subject field said: 'RCPT: Re: Dekat'.
i further suspect that the problem affects only those using Pegassus Mail,
which might have added the
RCPT: thing to your Subject line. i suggest checking the subject field,
and clearing the RCPT: thing before hitting the 'send' button. to be extra
sure, i would check to see that the Subject field
specifically starts with 'Re:' (if i'm replying to another e-mail), before
i send it out.
let's hope this works, and have a great weekend!
Katim
------------------------- start of appended error message extract
---------------------------------
Rejected message: sent to gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Reason for rejection: suspicious subject
Subject: RCPT: Re: Dekat
X-mailer: Pegasus Mail v3.22
------------------------- end of appended error message extract
I am adding my voice in the condemnation of the offensive
statements against Mr Tortstein by My Mr Jallow. I am requesting
that Mr Jallow issue a public apology to the list. As was already
emphasized by others, Gambia-l has no place for epithets of any kind.
Thanks
Tony Loum
On Fri, 22 Aug 1997, Andrea Klumpp wrote:
> > (tgr@commit.gm)
> >
> > Well, what do you think Gambia-L?
>
> I THINK YOU WERE SHOCKED AND VERY CONCERNED ABOUT THE VICTIMS.
> YOUR REPORT IS NOT AN JOURNALISTIC MASTERPIECE; IT INCLUDES YOUR FEAR
> FOR
> THE LIFE OF THE INJURED AND THEREFORE EXPRESSES SOME KIND OF VERY
> NATURAL AND HUMAN PANIC. NOT A WHITE AND NOT A BLACK PANIC.
> DEATH TENDS TO BE A THREAT TO US BUT AS FAR AS I KNOW IT DOESN'T CARE
> MUCH ABOUT COLOUR OF SKIN - CONTRARY TO SOMEBODY ON THIS LIST, WHO I
> DON'T EVEN WANT TO COMMENT ON. JUST THAT MUCH:
>
> SUCH A BEHAVIOUR CAN NOT BE TOLERATED ON THIS LIST AND IS ABSOLUTELY
> INACCEPTABLE!!!
>
> Keep it up, Torstein,
> Greetings to the Gambia!
> Andrea
>
Hi Abdou!
It is definitely the same Buharry. The other occasion we were
togetherwas when I went to visit my friends Pa Ibra Jagne, the late Sly
and Tamin 1987 when they were staying at Fantoft in Bergen. We came down
to Oslo for the Gambian week and stayed at your place.
How are you? I hope everything=B4s fine with with you. John Sowe
lives in Uppsala. I do not have his telephone number at the moment but
I=B4ll find it out for you. Until then, take care.
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
Abdou Gibba wrote:
> =
> Hi Buharry!
> =
> How are you? Am not sure if you are the one I thought you are or weathe=
r you
> remember me. Anyway I believe we were introduced by John Sowe..if that =
is
> correct. I think you are some kind related to Yassin (John's wife). Joh=
n was
> a co-worker at Gamtel and a friend in deed. We missed contact and I am
> hoping you could help me relocate him. I need his telephone number or i=
f you
> know his whereabouts you can have my address (see below). If I am mista=
ken
> then it must be on another circumstance we were introduced to each othe=
r -
> the name both Momodou Gassama and Buharry - I know I have met. Please t=
ake
> me out of curiosity. I have been wondering since I first saw your name =
on
> the list.
> =
> Sorry for any inconvenience. Following your discussion and as many say
> here...keep up the good work down there!!
> =
> Thanks,
> Abdou Oujimai
> ---------------------------------------------------
> ---------------------------------------------------
> * Abdou Oujimai Gibba *
> * Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources *
> * University of Bergen *
> * N-5020 BERGEN *
> * NORWAY *
> * *
> * Tel: +47 55 58 42 12 (Work - Direct) *
> * +47 55 56 06 92 (private) *
> * Fax: +47 55 58 96 87 (work) *
> ---------------------------------------------------
> ---------------------------------------------------
Hi everyone!
Sorry for replying to Abdou=B4s personal request through Gambia-l. I=
didn=B4t realise that I sent it through the mailing list until it was too=
late. Sorry for any inconvenience.
Buharry.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------=
MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:
> =
> Hi Abdou!
> It is definitely the same Buharry. The other occasion we were
> togetherwas when I went to visit my friends Pa Ibra Jagne, the late Sly=
> and Tamin 1987 when they were staying at Fantoft in Bergen. We came dow=
n
> to Oslo for the Gambian week and stayed at your place.
> How are you? I hope everything=B4s fine with with you. John Sow=
e
> lives in Uppsala. I do not have his telephone number at the moment but
> I=B4ll find it out for you. Until then, take care.
> Buharry.
> =
> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=
--
> Abdou Gibba wrote:
> >
> > Hi Buharry!
> >
> > How are you? Am not sure if you are the one I thought you are or weat=
her you
> > remember me. Anyway I believe we were introduced by John Sowe..if tha=
t is
> > correct. I think you are some kind related to Yassin (John's wife). J=
ohn was
> > a co-worker at Gamtel and a friend in deed. We missed contact and I a=
m
> > hoping you could help me relocate him. I need his telephone number or=
if you
> > know his whereabouts you can have my address (see below). If I am mis=
taken
> > then it must be on another circumstance we were introduced to each ot=
her -
> > the name both Momodou Gassama and Buharry - I know I have met. Please=
take
> > me out of curiosity. I have been wondering since I first saw your nam=
e on
> > the list.
> >
> > Sorry for any inconvenience. Following your discussion and as many sa=
y
> > here...keep up the good work down there!!
> >
> > Thanks,
> > Abdou Oujimai
> > ---------------------------------------------------
> > ---------------------------------------------------
> > * Abdou Oujimai Gibba *
> > * Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources *
> > * University of Bergen *
> > * N-5020 BERGEN *
> > * NORWAY *
> > * *
> > * Tel: +47 55 58 42 12 (Work - Direct) *
> > * +47 55 56 06 92 (private) *
> > * Fax: +47 55 58 96 87 (work) *
> > ---------------------------------------------------
> > ---------------------------------------------------
I must share with all of you some possible solution to this dry spell =20
which was part of an original plan for the well water system I prepared =20
ten years ago (of course with only Allah(God) 's help and blessings=2E)
If all of you could take a little time to address this haunting issue I =20
will highly appreciate it ( even just the subscribers that are just =20
listeners & silent)
Everyone's input -pro or against - is needed=2E Please
Number ONE
I am suggesting OUR Government help indirectly with the infra structure =20
they already have to take a count of all the water wells (good ones =20
only) -maybe the statistics dept can do it=2E
Number TWO
After that is done , The President or his representative ( of the =20
Republic of the Gambia) in person ISSUE a bonus of Dalasi -( actual =20
amount to be determined later) and a real certificate of appreciation =20
documented TO ANY ONE who digs a water well (after the counting is =20
complete only-) for farming purposes and related agricultural projects=2E
Number THREE
Make sure that farmers get some seeds/seedlings of any kind of food crops =20=
=20
from friends in the Gambia and Senegal in the form of a barter only -NO =20
MONEY transactions-to avoid any corruption or abuse by all involved =20
Government employees or local farmers=2E
A simple promissory note will be issued by the requestor through a Bank =20
naming the beneficiary (the Senegalese or Gambian neighbor)- The bank can =20=
=20
send representative up to the farms =2E The farmers do not have to go to =20
Banjul or any branches =2E
=20
Number Four
Depending on the level of cooperation between Senegal and Gambia they =20
should make this a JOINT TRIAL project for only one year=2E Then after the=
=20
success of the mission each country should do it independently=2E
Number Five
Ask all local Masjids and churches (or their representatives) to help =20
monitor the progress of the farmers and give them some kind of authority =20
to mediate between the parties in each promissory note , which can be =20
written in Arabic (localized in Wollof, Fula, Jola, Mandinka or any =20
agreed language) English or even French=2E
Remember all this will be on a voluntary basis only-no one will be paid =20
but will commit some time to make the whole thing possible=2E
The is the rough picture=2E
We can all brush it up for a more refined & finalized version
Peace
Habib Diab Ghanim
Fax 301 384 2975
-----Original Message-----
From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa
Sent: Friday, August 22, 1997 2:08 PM
To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall
<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------=
=20
--
Mr=2ECamara!
Thanks, that was great! It turns out that the Euphoria that followed =20
the
subscription of the Agricultural or whatever Institute was absolutely
premature,and maybe Mr=2EGrotnes is also fast asleep,because
the little info=2Ewe have got so far has come from our own
people(Camara,Nordam,Habib etc=2E=2E=2E)
Please,all of you keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
Torstein, Moe, and Momodou,
(Buharry of course, I am surprised. When I read your self-introduction, I
enquired about you from Saul Jawara. He informed me that you were in the
U.S. He probably meant a different Buharry. Well, again, welcome to the
Bantabaa).
Thanks for your responses. I am sure Katim was simply provoking a
discussion but it seems he has succeeded. That is how it should be. I must
thank Mr. Alpha Robinson for relocating the discussion in its proper
perspective. So before dealing with your questions I would try to formulate
what we seem to disagree upon:
FIRSTLY, the issue is WHAT WE SHOULD PRIORITIISE, AGRICULTURE OR IT
(INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY) AND INDUSTRIALISATION. Not technology (a confusing
word here) per se. My emphasis and the core of my arguement was we should
place agriculture BEFORE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY. In my two postings, there
is not the slightest suggestion that we should neither industrialise nor
improve our technology. Being a student of technology myself, saying such a
thing should have been the weirdest idea of the day.
SECONDLY, except for giving a suggestion as to what products we could
export (which shortlist Torstein finely supplemented), I have not attempted
to declare ways and means of improving our agricultural productivity. There
are others who are better able to do that. I recognise that African or
rather Gambian agric. has not delivered its true potential due to a whole
complex of problems. I asked for Katim's view on some of these problems.
But Moe and Buharry seem to believe that agriculture must now take a back
seat because it is problematic. But what other sector is not? As academics,
intellectuals, concerned citizens of the Gambia, or friends of the Gambia,
I think the best approach to deal with our developmental issues is to find
the cause of problems, understand them, and then diagnose a cure.
Naturally, where remedies are impossible we must abandon the patient. But,
in my opinion, that is not the case WITH AGRICULTURE in Gambia.
THIRDLY, nowhere did I mention dependence or non-dependence on rain for
progress in agric. productivity. But I would like to emphasise that never
mind how much one mechanises or irrigates severe droughts, or untimely
rains can spell disaster FOR ANY GROUP OF FARMERS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD -
the degree of catastrophe depending on whether one is in California or in
Foni.
One thing which Buharry and I definitely disaggree about, and which
prompted my responding to his posting is his inference that dependence on
agriculture is uneconomical. He reasoned that that is why the colonialists
enforced cash crop production on us, and that further on, it is the reason
why the developed countries are not replete with farms but industries. I
do not think that is the case at all, so answering Buharry's questions may
expose the reasons why I think that.
1. No, Africa is not participating fully in the world economy. One reason
is that Africa is not using its full potential (for various reasons) in
either production or in exchange of its produce, be these industrial or
agricultural; and even this peripherical participation is on unequal terms
because as the Swedish Nobel prize winner Gunnar Myrdal wrote,
"international trade will generally breed inequality, and will do so the
more strongly WHEN SUBSTANTIAL INEQUALITIES ARE ALREADY IN PLACE".
2. Agriculture as it is currently practiced in Gambia MAY provide a basis
for industrialisation. But I think the process will be very duanting,
difficult, and extremely slow. For the past twenty-five years politicians
and policy makers have been singing a very misused song: diversify,
mechanise, irrigate, commercialise, and raise productivity. If this is
done, as President Jammeh pledges in VISION 2020, then yes, we will secure
a basis for industrialisation.
3. Yes, it is important to analyse British attitudes towards Nigeria's
industrialiastion. They wanted the colonies to remain primary producers of
raw materials for their industries, and markets for the manufactures of
these industries. They figured that if we industrialise then we will need
these raw materials as local inputs for our own industries and that these
will be very expensive for them. Also we no longer will be obvious markets
for their produce. NOT BECAUSE AGRICULTURE IS UNECONOMICAL. A thorough
commercialiation of agriculture would have meant that the farmers would
produce more in response to excellent producer prices. They would reinvest,
diversify, and afford inputs such as fertilisers. They would gradually
mechanise and we would have a chance to get into agribusiness ..food
processing, packaging, exporting. Also you have much less farms in
developed countries because of the impact of technological change in the
economic life of nations. In 1900, 40% of Americans were engaged in
agricultural production. Today it is barely 3%. Technological change, high
yield grains, fertilisers, and other inputs so greatly increased
productivity that less and less people were required to work not only to
feed the remaining population, but to build mountains of reserve food
supplies, even after export quotas are met. More and more people left the
farms to work in industries linked directly to agriculture or other sectors
of the economy. This trend continues even now as we see more people pulled
from industrial production into the services connected to these industries.
Again you have a lot less people engaged in farming than formally not
because AGRICULTURE IS UNECONOMICAL.
4. Yes, our Gambia is essentially a free-market economy. And yes, our
"diwlini gerrteh" is of poorer quality. But please, let us not forget that
there is such a thing called PROTECTIONISM. Essentially, the GATT talks,
which lasted for ages, was about protectionism. Every country practices it,
to a more or lesser degree. I believe in free enterprise. But I also
believe in government intervention in economic life, especially in
countries which are so weak that (as Buharry himself said) they cannot
participate in world trade on equal terms. There are certain industries
which we must insist stubbornly to develop until we feel confident that
they can do well internationally before we open up to so-called
competition. Not to do that will be simply irresponsible. The "tiger"
economies of Taiwan and South Korea practiced this skilfully at their
earlier stages of industrialisation.
7. In 1950 Ivory Coast had only a few soap factories, two canneries and a
tiny array of other industries such as breweries for beer and mineral
water. But after investing in a diversified agriculture which developed
parallel to industrialisation, they were able to produce a large
manufacturing sector with more than 700 industries just after three
decades. Their turnover was over US$ 3 billion in 1980. That was, amongst
other reasons, why Gambians, Senegalese, Malians, Burkinabe, and Ghanaians
went there in droves to search for work. I can only lament if Buharry has
difficulty in understanding what I meant by the relative success of the
Ivorians and Zimbabweans and Kenyans. Certainly, we should aim to be like
Singapore even if only to appease former President Jawara's dream. But
since we have been discussing Gambia and Africa I thought that Ivory Coast,
Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Botswana are examples which, if we studied what they
did and what they did not do, could probably help us understand our own
predicament.
Best regards,
Momodou Sidibeh.
1.
----------
> Från: Alpha Robinson <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Ämne: Re: Dekat
> Datum: den 22 augusti 1997 15:07
>
> Even though time does not allow me to comment in detail as I would
> very much like to do, I would like to ask Dr. Touray; how the Gambia,
> a country with a VERY HIGH rate of illeteray, a country where the
> vast major are still struggling to meet the basic needs of life, a
> country with zero industrial culture at any significant level could
> possibly be transformed into the leader of information technology and
> industry in Africa? Where will the infrastructure come from. Where
> will the machines and equipments come from? etc.. etc...
> Noble as the idea maybe, I wonder how we could
> put flesh into this dream. And do you really believe that the
> information tecchnology world and the markets for industrial products
> are without control? Perhaps we should learn to crawl first before we
> dream about flying.
>
> regards,
>
> Alpha
This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
(tgr@commit.gm)
Dear Gambia-L.
On the topic of agriculture and missing rainfalls,
I am very sorry to say that living in Fajara and running a computer company
gives me very little
background on the situation in the rural areas in The Gambia.
Both NARB(National Agriculture Research Board) and NARI (National
Agriculture Reseach Institute)
is members of Gambia-L and I have sent mail/talked to them about writing a
little about
the current crop-situation.
In a short chat with Dr.Jeng of NARB he said that a problem now is that
groundnuts
planted at normal time experienced a lack of water resulting in a slow
initial growth.
Dr. Jeng said that this slow growth made the core(the peanut substance?!)in
the groundnut
smaller than it should be.
As I understand it(subjective and personal of course, Mr. Lee Jallow..)
from the news and
here in Fajara, it has been raining parts of the day over most of The
Gambia the last week.
(I stand corrected for this of course.)
Hopefully the rains will continue and make up for the lost crops...
On the topic of a technology vs. agriculture society, I believe that
technology should be used
to enhance all aspects of a country.
There could be a high-tech environment and a solid agriculture environment
at the same time, working together
for the best results.
I am not an expert in any way, but seeing all these different types of
fruits, vegetables, trees, crops, even
several sweet delicious fruittypes I have never seen before, I start
wondering why they are not used
more/exported/manufactured/processed?!
If you have these nice rawmaterials, what is stopping someone from also
making a factory that can
produce finished products?
I believe there is lots and lots of opportunities here for people with an
ability to look at things from the right angle.
Here are some free investment tips I have been thinking of and people have
told me about:
-A decent businessbank, at the level of what you expect in Europe.(I
delivered a check to a Standard Chartered Bank
branch, and it took them twenty minutes and five people to process the
check.)
(I am not even going to mention the rates on loans..)
-River transportation. Buy good secondhand boats from Norway or wherever,
keep a proper technical staff and a standard
level management, keep strict rules on number of passengers etc. Maybe
include large rafts for heavy goods transportation
down-river....
-Resource and Investment center, there is loads of Gambians alike who have
good business ideas, but needs financial help.
-Fisheries. Land/or river based fishfarming/oysterproduction i.e. anything
that grows in a river..
-Rental company. Most things can be rented, I believe..
-Visa/AMEX/Master company. Where is all the cardreaders in this country?!?!
-FastFoodchain. I have still not found a decent hamburgerbar in this
country(the chicken is good, though..).
-Private power production in rural areas. (What would we do without our
generator?!?!)
The keyword here is Standards.
Normal,everyday standards that we are used to(most of the time,anyway..) in
Europe,US etc.
Do a proper job,
deliver more than the customer expects,
keep job-ethics:
clothing,
attitude,
workexpectancy,
language,
service,
attitude,
frontdesk-apperance,
timeawareness
and so on.
This is a small cost for the company, but gives you an big edge here in The
Gambia.
There is bound to be a lot more interesting areas that I don't know about.
Anybody in Gambia-L that can match my investment-tip's?
Regards,
Torstein
Commit
The Gambia
Torstein,
l couldn't agree more.Many of these are some of the same business ideas l
have had. How about a few more:
Vegetable production year round (irrigated of course Habib)
On my recent trip home, my sister informed that the carrots we were eating in
a salad was imported from Holland.l was surprised. The cost per lb. was
D2.50. They say the local ones were not available anymore, and besides, they
were hard. Improvement of soil texture can help there. It seems many
vegetables come in from Senegal (cabbage, Jahatou) and other West African
countries(ginger from Sierra Leone). The veg. growers produce all hit the
local market at the same time driving prices down, and when their season is
over, they have to import.
Aromatic herbs and spices for local use and export.
Dairy production, milk, ice-cream,yogurt etc.
Quality Gambian restaurant featuring authentic Gambian food.The tourists
patronize small local food joints much to the dismay of the Gambians. They
fail to realize that these folks didn't come to Africa to be served gourmet
European meals like the big hotels serve.
Quality bed and breakfast establishments, the few around are taking business
away from the big hotels.
Recreation and entertainment centre for youth e.g skating rink with fast food
and good tropical fruit juice drinks, video game arcade, with incentives
thrown in for good conduct and academic performance resulting in free
admission, treats etc.
Quality school and office supplies, children's books, young adults' as well
as adults' novels, Islamic literature and magazines, printing of advertising
specialties.
Carpet and sofa shampooing machines.
Manufacture of clothing for export. Have factory as well as offer contract to
local producers of clothing, handicrafts etc.after conducting quality control
sessions.Give priority to use of locally produced and dyed fabrics. A good
economy booster. Include manufacture of clothing, school uniforms, home
furnishings etc for local use, cuts imports.
The possibilities are endless. I see the situation at home as a new frontier
to conquer as far as business opportunities. The need for goods and services
abound everywhere. Those who took the initiative when a similar situation
arose in early pioneer days of the U.S. are those whose fortunes still
flourish today.
I HEAR A LOT OF COMPLAINTS ABOUT THE ECONOMY BACK HOME AND HOW TO SURVIVE IF
ONE VENTURES BACK.A BUSINESS THAT OFFERS A WELL NEEDED GOODS OR SERVICE CAN
NET YOU A GREAT INCOME AND A GOOD LIFE IN GAMBIA.
ANYONE FOR A JOINT VENTURE?
Jabou Joh.
Hi guys,
Just talked to my sister. The death toll now stands at three.The two people
who were trapped in the building died before they could be reached. The three
dead are one Senegalese and two Gambian construction crew members. The most
serious of the injuries sustained is a broken leg(one worker) The rest are
dislocated shoulder, scratches etc.All injured are still in the hospital but
doing well. All the crew members unanimously agree that the building was hit
by a bolt of lightening.There was a big blue crane poised above the buuilding
each time l passed it while l was at home.They have started to clear and haul
away the debris at the site.For those of you who suggest compensation, etc, l
am positive that my brother-in-law will do the absolute right thing for all
his workers.He always does that, no matter the situation. Someone mentioned
that the collapse was caused due to the contractor cutting corners. Where do
people get these arsenine ideas? Have a good weekend.
Jabou Joh.
Three cheers for you, Pa Abdou...
Racism is not what the world needs now........Let's get on with living life
as one people...HUMANS!!!!
MKJ (Tubabo)
Sean O'Leary
USAID/Yerevan
Washington,DC
20520-7020
Home Phone:(3742)151371
E-mail address: oleary@arminco.com
This is forwarded from narb@commit.gm (National Agricultural Research Board)
(narb@commit.gm)
Dear Mr. Jallow
The National Agricultural Research Board & Institute have been members of
Gambia-L only a short while ago, and really it is my candid opinion that we
deserve to be given breathing space instead of hammering on us regarding
sending in information about the NARB & BARI. Moreover, we have been
extremely busy with the preparation of our annual budgets to really had
time to send in substantial contributions.
However, we must admit that the Gambia-L forum deserves to know more about
this Institution. Consequently I am sending in a brief contribution giving
details about the setting up and structure of NARB/NARI.
In 1977 the then Department of Agriculture established the Agricultural
Research Service (ARS) with the task of coordinating on-going ag.research
(AR) activities with the line departments (Planning, Fisheries, Forestry
etc). This, however, did little to improve the situation of AR as the
National Agricultural Research System (NARS) remained fragmented.
In 1985, with the support of USAID and World Bank funding, The Government
of The Gambia (GOTG) launched the Gambia Agricultural and Diversification
(GARD) project under which the NARS was strengthened through the creation
of the Department of Agricultural Research (DAR) in 1988. The National
Agricultural Research Board (NARB) responsible for the formulation and
coordination of AR policy was also established the same year. Specifically,
the NARB's role, in addition to formulation and coordination of AR policy,
included the evaluation and approval of research programs and provision of
advice to GOTG on organisation of the NARS. The establishment of the NARB,
therefore, represents a major milestone in the evolution of the Gambian
NARS, and through an Act of Parliament in 1993, became the lead agency for
AR policy direction. The transformation of the former DAR to the
semi-autonomous Natinal Agricultural Research Institute (NARI), as an
implementing body, governed by the NARB completed the process of the
setting up of the Gambian NARS.
NARB and NARI must be seen as the former being the policy body while the
latter is the implementing agent.The NARB consists of a Chairman (currently
in the person of Mr. Albert H Cox) and six other members. The Board is
supported by a Technical Secretariat (currently headed by Dr. Alhaji S.
Jeng), Research Review Committee to evaluate the relevance of research
proposals to be funded by NARB, and a Finance Committee that looks at the
cost of research and other budgetary issues. NARI is headed by a Director
General (currently in the person of Dr. Samuel J.Bruce-Oliver), and has the
following programs under it:
Cropping Systems & Resource Management
Cereals
Grain Legumes & Oilseeds
Horticulture
Seed Technology Unit
Agric. Engineering Unit
Socieconomics Unit
Livestock Research Unit
Fisheries Research Unit
Forestry Research Unit
The mandate of NARB/NARI is to conduct client-oriented adaptive/applied
research in Crops, Livestock, Fisheries, Forestry and all other natural
resources as the programs under it indicate. NARI is presently the only
specialised AR institution in the Gambia. Since the inception of the NARS
in 1993, the major funding agents have been GOTG (c.30%) and World Bank
loan (c. 70%), and has been operating as a project. The idea is that even
after the end of the project , the NARS will still continue to survive
through the aid of other external funding agents and GOTG.
---------------------------------------
I will stop here for now and if there are any questions from the forum, I
will be happy to answer. There are several other issues remaing to be
mentioned, viz:
Human Resource issues, including the development of a scheme of service,
attractive enough to retain good research staff; Training etc;
Construction of NRAI HQ, and the rehabilitation of Sapu Station;
Technology Development and Transfer (TDT) etc, etc, etc, etc.
Dr. Alhaji S. Jeng
Research Planner, NARB
Gambia-L:
I concur with Tony and others that Lee Jallow's statements were
reprehensible, unwarranted, and utterly distasteful. In that vein, a public
apology by Mr. Jallow is the least that can be expected.
Salaam!
Amadou Scattred Janneh
Doc!
Thanks very much for eventually responding.We are are now very glad in =
knowing the various structures,functions and objectives of both NARB and =
NARI.But could you please explain to us briefly the present farming =
situation in the country given that the rains have not been very =
generous until recently; and what are the contingency plans, if any ,by =
your Institute in the event of massive crop failure as is being grimly =
predicted by some on this List?
Doc, since you are apparently a very busy man,you can assign the =
responsibility of answering our queries and questions about Gambia's =
agriculture - and we have tons and tons of them- to one of your research =
students.And maybe he will protest less about our "hammering"!=20
And as we say here,keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
Hi!
Please add Dodou Jobe to the list. His e-mail address is:
dodou@slg.se
Thank you.
Buharry.
Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <jgr@commit.gm>
via Commit
The List,
Just checking a change in the shadow filter
Regarding rains, I have not been able to get my laundry dry for
a week now. Two hours ago it started raining again, and it's
still going on. At least the Fajara farmers have no problem with
drought, hope the same is the case for the rest of the country.
Regards,
Joern
Commit
Message-ID: <970823212811_2015005867@emout10.mail.aol.com>
At no time did anyone suggest that the cnotractor was cutting corners as
purported,rather it was suggested that base on reports read so far it looks
like the contractor was cutting corners. If it comes out to the contrary,I
stand corrected but I don't think that was arsenine. that I take exception
to.
Thanks
Daddy Sang
Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <tgr@commit.gm>
via Commit
Just a comment to well-digging.
>----------
>From: hghanim@nusacc.org
>Number Five
>Ask all local Masjids and churches (or their representatives) to help
>monitor the progress of the farmers and give them some kind of authority
>to mediate between the parties in each promissory note , which can be
>written in Arabic (localized in Wollof, Fula, Jola, Mandinka or any
>agreed language) English or even French.
Recently we had a private investment at two fields north of Brikama.
This investment included a 25 meter well, and a caretaker-house.
Unfortunately, the project collapsed because the people we worked
with did not manage to keep the project on track.
The expensive corrugates for the caretaker house mysteriously disappeared
into the villages, and the wellconcrete-rings were never made.
While this was an expensive experience for us, it told us that in this
project
there was an absolute necessity for a competent supervisor that ensured
that
the work was done properly and on time.
The supervisor would have to be there almost every day, and keep a
timeschedule
on the work.
We also experienced that if you made payments in advance the incentive for
finishing the job was destroyed.
Next time we will know better.
Yours,
Torstein
The Gambia
Thank you, Dr. Jeng, for finding time in your busy schedule to update the
list members about your activities. As you can see from some of the
messages that you read, we are hungry for reliable information down here.
Hope to hear from you more often.
Thanks again.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
