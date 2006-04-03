Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

by



Date: 17 Aug 1997









Fwd: AFRICA: Sierra Leone Tops List of N

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 13-Aug-97 ***



Title: AFRICA: Sierra Leone Tops List of Nations With A Food Crisis



By Moyiga Nduru



//ATT EDITORS: The following item is EMBARGOED and may not be

printed or otherwise reproduced before 01.00 AM Thursday, Aug 14//



NAIROBI, Aug 13 (IPS) -- Sierra Leone has topped the list of

nations in Africa where a food crisis looms, beating drought-prone

Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan.



''The food situation in Sierra Leone is deteriorating rapidly

and could develop into famine if the current widespread insecurity

persists,'' said Mwita Rukandema of the United Nations Food and

Agricultural Organisation (FAO).



Rukandema, who is based at the FAO's headquarters in Rome, told

journalists in the Kenyan capital on Wednesday that the food

crisis in Sierra Leone heightened in May, after the country's

elected President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah was toppled by a group of

army officers.



Following the upheaval, the security situation remains very

volatile, international aid workers have been evacuated and

rehabilitation projects have been put on hold. Up to 20,000 people

have fled to neighbouring countries, mostly Guinea and The Gambia,

he said.



An early warning report by FAO, called 'Food Supply Situation

and Crop Prospects in Sub-Saharan Africa', released here on

Thursday, has painted a grim picture of the food situation in

Sierra Leone.



The report, a copy of which was made available to IPS on

Wednesday, warns that: ''The food supply situation is tightening

in the main towns. The price of rice has tripled in the capital

Freetown and the supply of food and water is deteriorating. An

acute food shortage is also reported and severely affects all

economic activities.''



According to the report, only one-fifth of the shops and

markets have reopened since the upheaval. Limited food

distribution to vulnerable people in the capital Freetown, Bo

(South), Kenema (Southeast) and Makeni (North) are underway for

about 26,000 people, it adds.



Despite the looting that followed the coup, the report says

about 21,000 tonnes of relief food was reported to be available in

the country as of Jul. 1.



In late 1996, an FAO/World Food Programme Crop and Food Supply

Assessment Mission to Sierra Leone estimated rice paddy production

at about 391,000 tonnes. This was 10 percent above the previous

year.



Production of root crops was also projected to increase to an

estimated 328,000 tonnes, seven percent above the previous year.

Cereal import requirement for 1997 had been estimated at 260,000

tonnes and the food aid requirement at 80,000 tonnes.



Cereal food aid requirements to support

resettlement/rehabilitation activities implemented by the World

Food Programme(WFP) had been estimated at 60,500 tonnes.



''With the current upheaval,'' said Rukandema, ''import and

food aid requirements will increase significantly.''



Besides Sierra Leone, the FAO report says that serious food

supply difficulties persist in the Great Lakes Region, made up of

Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of

Congo (formerly Zaire).



In Burundi, a June FAO/WFP Mission estimated total food

production in 1997 at one percent above 1996 and four percent

below the 1988-93 pre-crisis average.



''Despite a relaxation of the embargo(imposed in July 1996 to

force the army to give up power), food prices remain very high,

ranging from one-third to 275 percent higher than a year ago,''

said a report compiled by the FAO/WFP Mission.



In Rwanda, a similar mission at the same time found that total

food production in 1997 will be well below the pre-crisis level,

despite the need to feed 1.6 million more people than a year ago.



In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the food and security

situation of the remaining Rwandese refugees scattered in many

places remains critical, with a high incident of severe

malnutrition.



According to the FAO, Sub-Saharan Africa's cereal import

requirements in 1997 are expected to be lower than last year by

some 21 percent, reflecting the generally satisfactory 1996

harvests in West Africa and parts of the Horn (Eritrea, Ethiopia,

Djibouti and Somalia), and a relatively good harvest, now nearing

completion, in Southern Africa.



''However, the sub-regions food aid needs, though some 15

percent lower than last year, remain high, estimated at about two

million tonnes. Food aid pledges currently fully match the

requirement, but speedier deliveries are needed,'' the FAO report

said.



The FAO Representative in Kenya, Harold Norton, said on

Wednesday that the purpose of the report was to raise alarm to the

authorities concerned.



''What we are trying to do is alert people in advance...that we

see a potential problem, that needs to be addressed now,'' Norton

said. (end/ips/mn/pm97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





Date: 17 Aug 1997



Date: 17 Aug 1997 08:01:16 GMT

From:

To:

Fwd: HEALTH: Foodborne Infections Massively Under-Reported

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 13-Aug-97 ***



Title: HEALTH: Foodborne Infections Massively Under-Reported



By Gustavo Capdevila



GENEVA, Aug 13 (IPS) - The actual number of cases of foodborne

infections throughout the world is up to 350 times higher than the

number reported, says a World Health Organisation (WHO) report.



The latest WHO Quarterly Statistical Report points out that

diseases transmitted by contaminated food affect hundreds of

millions of people in both developing and industrialised

countries.



The U.N. agency highlights the human costs of foodborne

illnesses, pointing out that diarrhea - usually caused by

contaminated food or water - attacks 1.5 billion children aged

five and under and kills more than three million every year.



But the report also stresses the economic costs. It cites, for

instance, the 1991 cholera epidemic in Peru, which in the first

three months alone led to the loss of 70 million dollars due to

the closing of food establishments and the drop in tourism, and

more than 700 million dollars in losses for the fishing industry.



A broad range of foodborne infections are present in developing

countries, including cholera, campylobacteriosis, escherichia coli

infections, salmonellosis, shigellosis, brucellosis and hepatitis

A.



But the incidence of such diseases is also on the rise in the

industrialised world, in spite of universal availability of

potable water, adequate levels of sanitation and hygiene and

widespread use of technologies such as pasteurisation.



According to studies cited by WHO, five to 10 percent of the

population of developed countries suffers from foodborne

infections annually.



The list of illnesses present in rich countries is headed by

the increasingly widespread listeria monocytogenes, escherichia

coli 0157 and salmonella typhimurium, which is resistent to a

number of antibiotics. The report describes the three diseases as

''a new and significant public health threat.'' Both Japan and

Scotland suffered outbreaks of escherichia coli 0157 last year,

for example.



In the United States, up to 12 million people fall ill and

several thousand are killed every year by seven pathogens -

camplyobacter jejuni, clostridium perfringens, escherichia coli

0157:H7, listeria monocytogenes, salmonella, staphyloccocus aureus

and toxoplasma gondii - which cost the country up to 35 billion

dollars in healthcare.



Fritz Kaferstein, the director of WHO's Food Security and Aid

Programme, said health authorities frequently ''fail to recognise

the significance of food security for the health and development

of the community.'' He added that food security could only be

reached through comprehensive efforts in research, controls,

development of infrastructure, epidemiology, training and

education.



WHO advocates the concept of ''shared responsibility'' by

government authorities, business and consumers in the fight

against foodborne infections.



In many Latin American and Caribbean countries, mandatory

reporting systems have been implemented in an attempt to curb the

spread of such diseases.



The 1991 cholera epidemic that broke out in Peru and spread to

neighbouring countries had infected more than one million people

and caused 10,000 deaths by 1994. The disease was found to be

frequently transmitted through contaminated food sold at street

stalls and beverages served with contaminated ice. It also spread

through raw fish and insufficiently cooked food.



The report adds that few preventive measures have been taken in

Asia. Although Japan represents an exception to that rule,

salmonella has made more frequent appearances there due to

widespread dietary changes, including the icreased consumption of

eggs, and last year close to 9,600 people fell ill and 11 were

killed in an outbreak of escherichia coli 0157:H7. The foods

responsible for the outbreak were identified in only a few

isolated cases.



Scarce information is available on foodborne diseases in

Africa, because there are few controls, the report underlines.

However, it cites a 1991 outbreak of botulism in Tanzania spread

through the consumption of fish, which caused 18 deaths.



A 1994 epidemic of escherichia coli 0157 in Egypt was traced to

hamburgers and contaminated dairy products. An investigation of

supermarkets, butchershops and farms found the bacteria present in

six percent of unpasteurised milk, six percent of beef, four

percent of de-boned chicken and four percent of lamb. (END/IPS/tra-





Origin: Montevideo/HEALTH/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 17 Aug 1997 15:18:54 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Hello and apology

Message-ID: <



Hi Guys,

l want to apologise for the long silence. For the first two weeks in July,

our computer was down . After we crossed that bridge, "something happened to

the mouse" as my son put it. Thereafter, l left to spend four glorious weeks

in Gambia and Ivory Coast. The business opportunities are boundless if one is

looking, and there is a new Islamic bank that is more than willing to work

with business entrepreneurs, but best of all, they do not charge interest. My

daughter Amie tried to send a message to the Gambia-L for me, and thougth she

had been successful but that was not the case. l have come back with a bad

sore throat but look forward to re-joining the bantaba and answering any

questions l am able to. l have missed the interesting discussions. Torstein,

please tell me a little about your internet venture. Feel free to e=mail me

as follows:

Education group, l have info. about a student who needs assistance with fees

etc.

Glad to be back although l wish l could be in Gambia right now.



Jabou Joh.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 00:22:55 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

RE: Hello and apology

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCAB6D.012C59C0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCAB6D.012C59C0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Jabbou!



Welcome back! Your absence was somewhat felt around here,but its also a =

good thing that you have been home and hopefully will tell us some of =

your general impressions of how things are going.I understand that the =

Rainy Season has NOT been very generous with its water this year,so I =

hope that would not seriously affect the yields this year.=20



Regards Bassss!

----------

From:

Sent: 13/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=CB=C7=E4=ED/1418 06:18 =E3

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Hello and apology



Hi Guys,

l want to apologise for the long silence. For the first two weeks in =

July,

our computer was down . After we crossed that bridge, "something =

happened to

the mouse" as my son put it. Glad to be back although l wish l could be =

in Gambia right now.=20



Jabou Joh.

=20









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 17 Aug 1997 20:54:26 PDT

From: "amy aidara" <

To:

Self introduction

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Hello Brothers and Sisters,

My name is Amy Aidara.Now I am a student in Malaysia.I am in my first

year and I am majoring in political

science.I can speak French also because I did my primary and high school

in Ffrench.I am born in Gambia.

That,s all I can tell you about my self.

yours

amy



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 08:29:35 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba

From: Abdou Gibba <

To: gambia-l <

Re: missing rains

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 18:53 16/08/97 -0000, Torstein Grotnes wrote:



>Good news?

>The last two days has seen heavy rains, like I have never experienced

>before.



TORSTEIN! THANKS FOR THE GOOD AND ENCOURAGING NEWS. LET'S ALL HOPE THAT

NATURE WILL HEAR OUR CRIES.



"And keep up the good thinking up there!", you too.



REGARDS,

ABDOU OUJIMAI





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 08:48:33 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba

From: Abdou Gibba <

To: gambia-l <

Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 13:38 15/08/97 -0000, Torstein Grotnes wrote:



>Headline from The Point newspaper Thursday, August 14, 1997.

>-------------------------------------

>* Ebou Touray is envoy to ROC, Tombong Saidy heads GTV, Radio Gambia *



TOMBONG! CONGRATULATIONS AND GOOD LUCK. IT IS INDEED A PLEASURE TO HAVE THE

GTV AND RADIO GAMBIA CHEF ON THE LIST. HOPING TO BE HEARING FROM YOU OFTEN.

THE SAME WISHES GOES TO MR. TOURAY (AM NOT SURE IF HE WILL GET THIS MESSAGE

- DOESN'T MATTER).



TORSTEIN! TAKK FOR INNSATSEN.



REGARDS,

ABDOU OUJIMAI





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 11:11:21 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

RE: Self introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCABC8.19C3C300"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCABC8.19C3C300

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Amy!

Welcome to to the Bantabaa! And ,please,take your seat and feel free to =

express yourself.



Regards Bassss!!



----------

From: amy aidara[SMTP:

Sent: 14/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=CB=C7=E4=ED/1418 06:54 =D5

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Self introduction



Hello Brothers and Sisters,

My name is Amy Aidara.



yours

amy



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 21:49:39 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

farewell & unsubscribe

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Dear Gambia-lers,



It has been a privilege meeting all of you on this forum. I have

learnt a lot, and I hope I can rejoin the List in the near future.

My MBA program is done and I am out of here!



In case you come to the Gambia in the not too distant future, please

check me out for a reminiscence of these good moments. To all of you,

'keep up the good work down there'!



My address is: Industrial Development Unit, Ministry of Trade and

Industry, Independence Drive, Banjul. Tel (Res.) 227158, (Off.)226600.



Au revoir!!! Thanks for the company.



Lamin Drammeh

(Japan).



PS: Subscription managers,



Please unsubscribe me from 12 midnight, Monday Aug. 18.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 21:53:33 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



List Managers,



Please add Baboucarr Manneh to the List again. his email is

bmanneh@hotmail.com



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 8:34:21 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

RE: New member

Message-ID: <





Welcome Tony,

I hope your experiences were good and thanks for the help in getting back

GCDB (now Meridien) back up to the international banking standard .

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 5:12 PM

To:

Subject: RE: New member



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--



Hello to the Gambia List.

I am new to the List, but not to The Gambia, having just spent

almost three and a half years there. I hope I made a contribution to the





country especially in economic development

through my work with the banking sector and other organizations. My

family and I very much enjoyed our stay in The Gambia and want to keep in





touch. Please feel free to reach me through gambia-l, or my direct

e-mail :



Tony



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 4:53 PM

To:

Subject: New member



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------





--

Gambia-l,

Anthony Grant has been added to the list. Welcome

to the Gambia-l Mr. Grant, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send your introduction to



regards

Momodou Camara













------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 8:42:21 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14

Message-ID: <





Honesty pays folks,

Ebrima deserves this . I remember when his nickname was BUGUL DARA ( does

not want any thing -wollof language-)

I think that was due to not taking bribes ...at customs dept.

Again good luck Ebrima (buguldara) Taurey.

Habib Diab Ghanim



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 7:28 PM

To:

Subject: Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





Correct Mr. Ghanim.

It should be Howard. My spellchecker needs a update!

Thanks,

Torstein

Commit



>Congratulations to Tombong and Mr. Tauray



>I think the author meant Howard University in Washington DC not Harvard





>University in Boston Mass.

>Habib Diab Ghanim



>>Any spelling errors are all mine.













------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 10:09:58 EST5EDT

From: "LAURA T RADER" <

To:

Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Joern,



Which book were you referring to of Steven Goulds?



Thanks,

Laura



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 14:25:34 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Soccer: African results update

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



For all the soccer lovers, here is the latest world cup qualifiers from

Africa:



South Africa defeated Congo in Johanesburg in front of 100,000 persons

according to CBS Telenoticias. The score was 1 - 0. superb goal at 14

minutes first half by a guy whose name was difficult to me to understand.



Cameroon defeated Zimbabwe 2 - 1 in Harare.



The African teams are already defined.



Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon and South Africa are headed to France

98!



Hope to see you there!





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 11:43:47 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum"

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Katim Touray

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Gambia-l,



On behalf of the management team of Gambia-l, I am pleased to inform you

of the return of Dr Katim Touray to the list. Katim is the original

founder of what continued today as the current Gambia-l. The management

team has voted to restore him to his former position as

listowner/manager and will resume the activities attached to the position.

In case of any doubt, the management team consists of the following.



Subscription managers: Momodou Camara, Amadou Janneh, Sarian Loum and

Latjorr Ndow.



Listowners/Managers: Tony Loum, Abdourahman Touray and Katim Touray.



Since, the list has more than quadrupled in membership during Katim's

absence, I have asked him to reintroduced himself and to also expound a

bit on the history of the list for the benefit of the new members. I am

also reforwarding a piece that I wrote last January 31st on the

occasion of our first anniversary touching a bit on the history, again for

those members who enrolled after that date.

So, please join us in giving a warm welcome back Dr to Katim

Touray.



Thanks

Tony Loum







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 11:39:25 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: GAMBIA-L:

The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;

Subject: First anniversary







Hi Everyone,



Let us take a time out for a moment from the hot and substantive debate

topics to reflect on the fact that today, January 31st is the first

anniversary of our listserv Gambia-l hosted by The University of

Washington.

Contrary to what many may have believed, I am not the original

founder of Gambia-l. That honor belongs to Dr Katim Touray of Madison,

Wisconsin. He first started a discussion group after the 1994 Jawara coup

d'etat

with a few friends. I believe that Dr Amadou Janneh was among the original

few. I was introduced to Katim in 1995 by a Senegalese called

Moussa Samb whom I met in the newsgroup soc.culture.africa. I think that

I was the sixth member to join the group which Katim informally ran

through his email account at The University of Wisconsin, Madison. By the

beginning of 1996, we were informed by him that we needed a new host since

some reasons, we would not be carried past the end of January. So, the

search for a new host site started but with no luck and success. At the

last resort, I contacted my University and got a pleasant and affirmative

response. We brainstormed on the configurations that reflects the current

setup of Gambia-l which was a collective decision from the relatively few

members at the time. Those included the following: Amadou Janneh,

Malanding Jaiteh, Latjor Know, Lamin Drammeh, Roddie Cole, Sammy Bruce

Oliver, Sarian Loum, Momodou Camara, Abdou Touray, Morro Ceesay, Latjorr

Ndow, Modou Kolley, Sarjo Bojang. If I should miss anybody's name,

it is unintentional, please point that out to me and you will be

recognized. Since, we decided that we wanted to be global and be visible

world wide, we had to select a name for the list. Suggestions were

tossed around ranging from Gambia-Net to others but finally settled on

Gambia-L which was first suggested by Malanding Jaiteh, if my memory is

correct. On April 8th 1996, Katim shocked everyone by abruptly resigning

from the group over a philosohical disagreement with the rest of

the members

regarding the adoption of certain rules and regulation for the list. I was

deeply saddened over his departure. He had worked so hard and did so much

with the technical configurations. I personally appealed to him to reverse

his decision and return but was not successful. Hopefully, sometimes in

the future, he might relent. That void in the technical management was

admirably taken over by Abdou Touray, who up to this date is doing an

absolutely marvellous job.

Gambia-l has come a long way from our humble beginnings. This

date, one year ago, we were less than 20 members. Today we have over 180

members enrolled. We can boast of membership in all the continents. All

praise is due to you members for your interest in becoming involved and

spreading the word of our existence to Gambians and friends of The Gambia.

As you can see, we are still growing weekly.

I am forwarding the very first posting in Gambia-l that took

place exactly one year ago today. I hope that this brief piece our history

will be of interest.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================



PINE 3.95 MESSAGE TEXT <mail/[]> gambia-l Msg 1 of 1,208 TOP



Date: Wed, 31 Jan 1996 18:00:24 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

Reply-To:

To: Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L <

Subject: We did it !







Hi Everyone,



Congratulations to all of us and welcome to GAMBIA-L. I have added

everybody to the list and you should all have received the standard

welcome message. We have not yet added the additional piece drafted by

Katim which will be done soon. I am taking this opportunity to take an

inventory of the list. I want to make sure that everybody has been added

on, in the event that some typos were made in the addresses. So, I am

asking that everybody responds to the list and confirms that they

received this message and the welcome. Katim and I will match it against

what we have now to ensure that everybody is properly added on.

We will finalize the administrative functions soon. So, I am

asking Katim to continue taking the lead role to ensure the smooth

functioning of GAMBIA-L.

Again, let us congratulate ourselves for sticking

together to lead ourselves to even greater heights.

Sarjo, I have made sure that Modou Kolley is included. I

will give you a call later on tonight.

Katim, I have sent you two messages on your calshp

address. I hope that you will receive them before the deadline of the

termination, otherwise I will forward them again tomorrow.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================













------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 11:50:35 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum"

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

New member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Brian Manga Touray has been added to the list. We welcome him and will

look forward to his introduction and contributions.



Thanks

Tony Loum





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 22:16:22 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

RE: Katim Touray

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCAC24.5F38F660"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCAC24.5F38F660

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable





Dr.Touray!

The day that you Thought of this huge THOUGHT was indeed a great day =

for Gambia! So,welcome back to the BANTABAA, and thank you so much for =

your vision!



Regards Basss!

;

Subject: First anniversary







Hi Everyone,



Let us take a time out for a moment from the hot and substantive debate=20

topics to reflect on the fact that today, January 31st is the first

anniversary of our listserv Gambia-l hosted by The University of

Washington.=20

Contrary to what many may have believed, I am not the original

founder of Gambia-l. That honor belongs to Dr Katim Touray of Madison,

Wisconsin.







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 13:08:02 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Re: Signing Off?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Mr. Drammeh,

I can only hope that you will receive this before you get unsubscribed. If

I may, I would like to, on behalf of Gambia-l, say that it was more than

wonderful to have met you, while assuring you that the process of learning

from one another has been mutual. I cannot but reminesce that your style,

as is probably to be expected of a good student of economics, has been

concise, straightforward, and economical. But above all, it has been

intelligently critical. That is a manner of discourse I am sure many of us

in this list has learnt quite a lot from. We will definitely miss you.

Having said that, I wish to take this opportunity to wish you all the

best of luck once you get back to your station at work in Gambia. Some of

us will definitely find you out once we are in Gambia. It has been a great

encounter - of the first kind!!!!



Momodou Sidibeh



----------

> Från:

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: Re: New Member

> Datum: den 18 augusti 1997 14:53

>

> List Managers,

>

> Please add Baboucarr Manneh to the List again. his email is

> bmanneh@hotmail.com

>

> Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 16:06:42 -0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: <

Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Jorn Grotnes" <

(jgr@commit.gm)





>Which book were you referring to of Steven Goulds?



Stephen Jay Gould, I think. I don't remember excactly, but as far as I

remember I only read 3..."Ever since Darwin", "The Panda's Thumb"

and "The Flamingo's Smile". I would have quoted which one if I only

had remembered it. All of these books are eminently readable though,

and I can recommend them all! (This is popularised science books,

really a collection of essays each).



Joern

Commit





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 06:21:25 +0200

From:

To:

New member

Message-ID: <19970819042153.AAA18758@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Mariama Njie has been added to the list. Welcome

to Gambia-l Mariama, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send your introduction to



regards

Momodou Camara







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 21:36:27 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum"

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

New member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Charles Fernandez has been added to the list. We welcome him and will look

forward to his introduction and contributions.



Thanks

Tony Loum





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 08:18:35 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Re: Katim Touray

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Tony!



I know of two Katim Touray's (one ex-Armitage student who also worked for

the Dept. of Agric as a soil scientist(??) and an ex-Muslim High student),

so I have been wondering which one of them it is. Who ever it is, he is very

much welcomed back and thanks for all his inputs.



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 00:44:57 PDT

From: "amy aidara" <

To:

confirmation

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Hello,Brothers

I confirm that I have received your welcome letter. I am very glad

to be one of you. I hope that by being a member of gambia-L, I will

make many friends but not ennemies.





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 00:49:44 PDT

From: "amy aidara" <

To:

confirmation

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Hello,Brothers

I confirm that I have received your welcome letter. I am very glad

to be one of you. I hope that by being a member of gambia-L, I will

make many friends but not ennemies.

But when I was reading your bureau, I noticed that you are all

brothers. Why didn't you put a lady at least? I think that it will

be very nice if we can have a sister there. I hope you are not" anti

women ".

Think about it seriously

yours

amy



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 09:52:24 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

RE: Soccer: African results update

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Me too-I hope to see you there. I do hope that Denmark will qualify,

because I have followed the team for nearly every match since Wembley

1981, EC 1992 in France etc. Asbj=F8rn



> ----------

> From:

> Sent: 18. August 1997 20.25

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Soccer: African results update

>=20

> For all the soccer lovers, here is the latest world cup qualifiers

> from

> Africa:

>=20

> South Africa defeated Congo in Johanesburg in front of 100,000 =

persons

> according to CBS Telenoticias. The score was 1 - 0. superb goal at

> 14

> minutes first half by a guy whose name was difficult to me to

> understand.

>=20

> Cameroon defeated Zimbabwe 2 - 1 in Harare.

> =20

> The African teams are already defined.

> =20

> Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon and South Africa are headed to

> France

> 98!

>=20

> Hope to see you there!

>=20

>=20

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>=20

> =

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

> =3D=3D=3D

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> =

----------------------------------------------------------------------

> ---

> =20

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 8:38:40 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

RE: Delivery failure!

Message-ID: <





xx



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Monday, August 18, 1997 10:55 AM

To: Habib Ghanim

Subject: Delivery failure!



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

######## Delivery failure #########

Error: Error connecting to mailserver, please try again later.

To: <

Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 8:51:15 -0500



######## Mail body #########



To:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Hello and apology

Receipt-Requested-To:

Return-Receipt-To:

X-Mailer: TFS Gateway /220000000/220040200/220000285/220080161/





Jabou Joh,

Can you please give me the name and address of this Islamic Bank and any





contact person?

Welcome back and thanks

Habib Diab Ghanim



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Sunday, August 17, 1997 3:18 PM

To:

Subject: Hello and apology



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------





--

Hi Guys,

l want to apologise for the long silence. For the first two weeks in

July,

our computer was down . After we crossed that bridge, "something happened





to

the mouse" as my son put it. Thereafter, l left to spend four glorious

weeks

in Gambia and Ivory Coast. The business opportunities are boundless if

one is

looking, and there is a new Islamic bank that is more than willing to

work

with business entrepreneurs, but best of all, they do not charge

interest. My

daughter Amie tried to send a message to the Gambia-L for me, and thougth





she

had been successful but that was not the case. l have come back with a

bad

sore throat but look forward to re-joining the bantaba and answering any

questions l am able to. l have missed the interesting discussions.

Torstein,

please tell me a little about your internet venture. Feel free to e=mail





me

as follows:

Education group, l have info. about a student who needs assistance with





fees

etc.

Glad to be back although l wish l could be in Gambia right now.



Jabou Joh.











**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 9:10:10 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

RE: confirmation

Message-ID: <





Sister Amy,

I am pretty sure if there was a sister that volunteered and is qualified

to do some of the technical work she will definitely be part of the team.

Please, Let's not get this imported idea of feminism interfere in our

future. As long as the job is done it does not matter who does it . If

you may permit I would suggest a women's committee with you and Ancha and

Laura be the chairpersons. By the way I remember seeing some discussions

by a group called the first ladies ! Am I right ?

I am sure there are many sisters helping directly where Tony and the

other brothers are. Thanks for bringing it up but it is not worth making

an issue out of this.

Peace

Habib

-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Tuesday, August 19, 1997 8:30 AM

To:

Subject: confirmation



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Hello,Brothers

I confirm that I have received your welcome letter. I am very glad

to be one of you. I hope that by being a member of gambia-L, I will

make many friends but not ennemies.

But when I was reading your bureau, I noticed that you are all

brothers. Why didn't you put a lady at least? I think that it will

be very nice if we can have a sister there. I hope you are not" anti

women ".

Think about it seriously

yours

amy



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: 19 Aug 1997 13:36:22 GMT

From:

To:

Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: International Investor

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 15-Aug-97 ***



Title: DEVELOPMENT: International Investors By-pass Africa



By Thalif Deen



UNITED NATIONS, Aug 15 (IPS) - The profit-conscious international

business community is pouring billions of dollars into the vibrant

economies of Asia while virtually ignoring the economically-

troubled, poorer nations of sub-Saharan Africa.



''This situation raises important issues for development

policy,'' says U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan.



The U.N. chief, a national of Ghana, is unhappy that private

sector investment continues to flow unevenly to developing nations -

and in the process, shuts out African countries desperately in

need of capital. ''It tends to benefit some countries, and to

leave others aside,'' he complains.



Acccording to the latest figures released here, foreign direct

investment in developing countries totaled a hefty 244 billion

dollars in 1996. Of this, more than 48 billion dollars went to

Asia while a measly 2.6 billion dollars went to Africa.



The worst-affected are the 48 least developed countries (LDCs) -

described as the poorest of the poor - 33 of which are in Africa.

Only one percent of direct foreign investment went to these 48

LDCs, each of whom has an average annual per capita income of less

than 700 dollars.



Of the 48, about one-third are also afflicted by political

turmoil. These include Afghanistan, Angola, Burundi, Cambodia,

Ethiopia, Haiti, Liberia, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone,

Somalia and Sudan.



In a report released early this year, the Geneva-based U.N.

Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said investment flows

to Africa remain minimal for several reasons: small markets, poor

infrastructure, unskilled labour, high levels of external debt and

the negative perception of the continent.



Annan says that if the private sector continues to by-pass

Africa, donors have to be more careful in how they target official

development assistance (ODA). ''With less aid money to go around,

much more attention is being given to make sure it is used well,''

he said.



Annan points out that developing nations are making policy and

institutional changes so as to attract private sector capital and

create ''an enabling environment.''



''Development assistance can often be crucial in creating such

an environment. In other words, careful targeting of ODA can be

instrumental in attracting investment capital,'' he argues.



In terms of regional allocation, the largest quantum of U.N.

grant resources currently goes to Africa - 1.7 billion dollars of

the 4.8 billion dollars earmarked in 1995. ''The aim of this

assistance is to strengthen the capacity of weaker countries to be

effective participants in the global economy, '' says Annan.



The Secretary-General also says that one of his major

priorities is to establish a new partnership for development

between the United Nations and the private sector.



Carol Bellamy, Executive Director of the U.N. Children's Fund

(UNICEF), says that private investment and financing are

absolutely vital if the poorest countries are to emerge from

poverty.



''Yet, they cannot attract the private sector without ODA. And

ODA not only helps these countries weather painful economic

reforms, but enables them to create the social and economic

infrastructure that is vital to development,'' she said.



Despite a steady rise in the number of people with incomes of

less than a dollar a day, overall aid to developing countries

declined from 58.9 billion dollars in 1995 to 55.1 billion dollars

in 1996. In 1996, only four countries - Denmark, the Netherlands,

Norway and Sweden - met or exceeded the U.N. target of 0.7 percent

of gross national product (GNP) as ODA.



At the World Economic Forum summit in Zimbabwe in May, 12

countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC)

agreed to provide increased incentives to attract foreign

investors to the region.



''We don't care who buys our mines, just as long as the mines

make money and contribute to the exchequer,'' said Zambian

President Frederick Chiluba whose government has successfully

privatised about 145 state-run companies.



In 1995, the 12 SADC countries - Angola, Botswana, Lesotho,

Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland,

Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe - attracted an average of about 90

million dollars in foreign investments each. This was in contrast

to about two billion dollars that went into Peru, 4.5 billion

dollars into Hungary and 7.0 billion dollars into Singapore.



''These figures indicate there is a serious barrier here,''

said David Robins, executive vice president of the Union Bank of

Switzerland, one of the participants at the Forum. (END/IPS/td/mk)





Origin: Washington/DEVELOPMENT/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 16:20:50 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Re: confirmation

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

> Please, Let's not get this imported idea of feminism interfere in our

> future.



> Thanks for bringing it up but it is not worth making

> an issue out of this.





Oppression of women has not been IMPORTED to Africa. It's an African

matter as well as a European ..... one



Therefore the struggle against it does not need to be imported, but

conducted in an african, european ..... way and context and should never

be neglected, ignored nor pushed aside until one fine day in future when

people stop saying that it's not worth making an issue about it.

Hopefully it will stop being an issue but that's not the case now and I

think Amys remark is absolutely justified.



And



women's committees should not serve the purpose of excluding women

aspects from vital discussions : let's not deal with it - lets pass it

on to the womens commitee.



Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 10:41:02 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Re: confirmation

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



wrote:



> > Please, Let's not get this imported idea of feminism interfere in our

> > future.

>

>

> Oppression of women has not been IMPORTED to Africa. It's an African

> matter as well as a European ..... one

>

>

> women's committees should not serve the purpose of excluding women

> aspects from vital discussions : let's not deal with it - lets pass it

> on to the womens commitee.





Habib...I saw this one coming!



Do you really believe that the idea is IMPORTED????





Moe S. Jallow



==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 17:22:39 +0200

From:

To:

Re: confirmation

Message-ID: <19970819152314.AAA31126@LOCALNAME>



On 19 Aug 97 at 0:49, amy aidara wrote:

> But when I was reading your bureau, I noticed that you are all

> brothers. Why didn't you put a lady at least? I think that it will

> be very nice if we can have a sister there. I hope you are not" anti

> women ".



Hello Amy and others,

Sarian Loum is a sister, so not every one on the scbscription

team are men.





Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 11:33:01 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Nigeria: Action Alerts (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Nigeria: Action Alerts

Date distributed (ymd): 970818

Document reposted by WOA



This posting contains an action alert from Project Underground

on the current hunger strike by Ogoni political prisoners, and

an action alert by the Sierra Club on behalf of a coalition of

organizations supporting a Nigeria Advocacy Week in September.

These alerts and more frequent updates on related actions are

available on the shell-nigeria-action listserv. For

information on subscribing to the listserv, send the message

"help" to





THE OGONI 20



8/13/97



"Abacha knows that executing them or even trying them will

draw unwanted attention. Instead, he seems prepared to let

them die in jail untried"

- The New York Times, August 6, 1997

-----------------------------------------------------------



In 1995, internationally acclaimed writer and activist Ken

Saro-Wiwa was executed along with eight of his colleagues.

The Ogoni Nine's only crime was their success is exposing

Shell oil's role in destroying their homeland, dismantling

their communities, and killing their brothers and sisters.

Since the Ogoni began a nonviolent campaign against oil

destruction, over 2,000 people have died at the hands of a

military that is armed by and paid for by Shell.



Today, another 20 Ogoni men are in prison in Port Harcourt,

Nigeria, awaiting "trial" - framed for murder on the same

charges that the Nine were killed for last year. Some have

been in jail for over three years, and still the Nigerian

government refuses to grant them bail, much less bring them to

trial. Testimony by the 20 implicates Shell in their arrest

and subsequent torture. As the most powerful entity in

Nigeria, there is no doubt that Shell could choose to spare

these men's lives, but instead, they are choosing to sit idly

by as they waste away in prison.



Current Situation



"Nyieda Nasikpo had just been released from the dark room the

other day. The dark room is a prison within prison, serving

as punishment within punishment. In this room, communications

within the prisons and other inmates is totally severed and

the detainee is locked perpetually with 24 hours total

darkness in a 3x3 feet cell at the pleasure of the authorized

person." Robert Azibaola, ND-HERO, and lawyer for the 20,

June 1997



The Nigerian military regime has gone to extreme lengths to

keep the Ogoni 20 out of court. They know that another trial

on the same charges for which Saro-Wiwa was executed will

attract unwanted attention. They have repeatedly changed

venues and used legal technicalities to keep the 20 in jail.

On July 23 1997, Justice Daniel Kalio of the Rivers State High

Court held that he did have jurisdiction to rule on the

question of bail for the 20. Within a week, the government

had filed an appeal, and now the hearing on that appeal will

be held in late September.



The 20 Ogoni men remain in jail under appalling conditions.

On August 11, the 20 began a hunger strike, which will

initially continue for 10 days. They are calling for

international solidarity and support.



Who are the Ogoni 20?



The Ogoni 20 currently are: Elijan L Baadom, John Banatu,

Ngbaa Baovi, Kagbara Bassee, Kale Beete, Friday Cburuma, Paul

Deekor, Godwin Gbodor, Blessing Israel, Adam Kaa, Benjamin

Kabari, Baribuma Kumanwe, Baritule Lebe, Taagalo Kmonsi,

Nyieda Nasikpo, Sampson Ntiginee, Nwinbari A Papah, Zorzar

Popgbara, Samuel A Sigha, and Babina Visor.



The Ogoni 20 are supposedly being held in connection with the

murders of 4 Ogoni chiefs in Giokoo on June 21, 1994. One of

the 20 was arrested in May 1994, prior to this crime even

being committed. At various times there have been 23 Ogoni

(excluding the 9 who were executed in November 1995) arrested

and charged in relation to those same murders. The last

arrest was in November of 1996. 20 of the 23 are still in

custody. Of the other three, one, Clement Tusima, died in

custody in August 1995. The other two have been released,

reportedly after their employers exerted pressure on the

Nigerian authorities.



The men are kept in severely overcrowded cells, each with

dozens of prisoners. All must sleep on the floor. Torture,

denial of medical care, starvation, and poor sanitary

conditions are all listed as complaints. All of them are

currently in poor health.



Shell's Role



"Shell Police replied that nothing can make us free from their

hand, and that even if they forgave others, they cannot

forgive the indigenes of Bomu and Dere communities because

they are the causes of the hindrances to their operations in

Ogoniland" - written by two of the Ogoni 20, September 21,

1996.



The Ogoni 20 are in prison because they, like Ken Saro-Wiwa,

opposed Shell's dirty operations in Nigeria and the

devastation of Ogoni land through 30 years of oil drilling

activities. Like Ken Saro-Wiwa, these men stood up for their

rights when death squads began to sweep through their homeland

in response to their nonviolent protests.



As the above quote attests to though, Shell had a direct role

in the arrest, detention, and subsequent torture of at least

some of the Ogoni 20. Shell's security force, known locally as

the "Shell Police" are accused of numerous incidents of

repression of peaceful protest and harassment of activists.



On January 30, 1996, in response to public outrage over

Saro-Wiwa's execution, Shell stated "It is our established

position that we recognise and support The Universal

Declaration of Human Rights. The issue of the right to fair

trial is clearly of public concern and we felt it important

that we reiterate the Group's position on this". Despite

repeated requests, this is as far as the corporation has gone

towards intervening in the Ogoni 20 case.



Is Shell going to stand by while 20 more people are hanged for

murders they did not commit, before a kangaroo court? More

probably, will they continue to congratulate themselves for

being the world's most profitable corporation while 20 more

people waste away in jail? Shell must take responsibility for

the Ogoni 20.



"We have been dumped into detention without any hope of a fair

trial, thus causing our families to suffer untold hardships.

....the Ogoni civil disturbance tribunal said the case against

us 'is not an ordinary murder case'. So we know there is more

to this than meets the eye. The Government is settling an old

score." -The Ogoni 20



WHAT YOU CAN DO:



1. Contact Shell immediately. Demand that they use every bit

of their influence in Nigeria to ensure a swift, speedy and

just trial. In the US, call 1 800 845-5264 or fax

713-241-4044 and address Mr. Phillip J. Carroll, CEO, Shell

Oil Corporation, Houston, TX 77252. Email Shell at

"

"

"www.shell.com"



2. Organize demonstrations at Shell stations. Get a group

together to go on hunger strike (even if only for a day!) In

solidarity with the 20. Get involved in the Shell / Nigeria

campaign.



************************************************************

Courtesy of AFRICA-N





Moe S. Jallow



====================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 09:54:58 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum"

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Re: confirmation

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Hi Sister Amy,



Thanks for bringing up the gender issue in regards to the management team

of Gambia-l. I am sure that similar thoughts might have lingered in other

people's mind so it is a good opportunity to shed some light on the

circumstances that led to the make up of the team. I will also like to

point out that we are not a bunch of male chauvinistic pigs who

intentionally excluded women.

As Momodou Camara correctly pointed out Sarian Loum is female.

During the early days of Gambia-l, Sarian was the first and only female in

the group which was not by design and lasted for the first few months

before we started getting other female enrollees. During those times, we

had

discussed about it and unsuccessful tried recruiting other female members.

In setting up the management team, we called for volunteers

and the current make up reflected those who volunteered themselves for

the tasks at the time.

As word got out of our existence with the list increasing in

membership size, we started getting other female enrollees. Today, I am

proud to

state that we have many females in the group who are making

significant and invaluable contributions to the list.

I am sure that earlier and longtime members of Gambia-l will

verify my facts.



Thanks

Tony Loum















On Tue, 19 Aug 1997, amy aidara wrote:



> Hello,Brothers

> I confirm that I have received your welcome letter. I am very glad

> to be one of you. I hope that by being a member of gambia-L, I will

> make many friends but not ennemies.

> But when I was reading your bureau, I noticed that you are all

> brothers. Why didn't you put a lady at least? I think that it will

> be very nice if we can have a sister there. I hope you are not" anti

> women ".

> Think about it seriously

> yours

> amy

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 13:08:26 EST5EDT

From: "LAURA T RADER" <

To:

RE: confirmation

Message-ID: <



Greetings,



In reguards to Habib's reference to a women's committee, I'd

be happy to help out. Of course, it would depend on the other women

in the list. If there is an apparent need I'm all for it. But,

being new to the list I'm not entirely sure of any apparent need. We

definately do not need to create a bureaucracy with in our free

thinking list. There are issues of gender in the Gambia and not out

of line to talk about. Think about it. We'll decide together what

to do.



Thanks,

Laura





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 20:37:57 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

RE: confirmation

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCACDF.CA0F0E00"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCACDF.CA0F0E00

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Well,Andrea is right in saying that oppression of Women is not a =

European monopoly(Africa is also notorious for it) and Habib is also =

right in saying even if there was one,the way to go about fighting it is =

Not to declare a blanket war on men,as its the case in most gender =

struggles in the West.Because even though very many African men =

unknowingly benefit from the second Class Status of their womenfolk,it =

does not and cannot follow from that that most African men are =

ideologically opposed to the development of the black Woman as a full =

and free human being.



I believe,with time,Amy would realise that even though the founding =

fathers of Gambia-l are all men except one,Sarian,it is totally unfair =

to assume that the demographics of the people in control of this forum =

is nothing but a reflection of real life back home.Maybe she has not yet =

heard of the GambiaNet or the Education Committee some of whose members =

are very smart women like Andrea,Ndey Kumba,Isatou Secka,Ndey Marie =

Njie.As for Sarian,she is one of the managers.So,unless Amy's questions =

are just meant to seek information about how this place is run,I would =

then have to say that she is pointing her accusing fingers in the wrong =

direction! Because most men here on this forum are not only well =

informed and sensitive to the plight of Gambian Women,but they are also =

dedicated to participate in the fight to end her second class citizen =

status.So,please keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 15:08:17 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Re: confirmation

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Andrea wrote:



> And

>

> women's committees should not serve the purpose of excluding women

> aspects from vital discussions : let's not deal with it - lets pass it

> on to the womens commitee.

>

> Andrea



Andrea, I agree!



The idea of forming a women's committee serves no purpose other than

diluting the strength of "our togetherness". What we need is men and women

joining hands in order to work together to achieve a common goal. While I

am not advocating male dominance over women, I think that men should be

more open-minded by sharing their resources with their loved ones.



These types of discussions are always nerve-touching since they relay

the feelings that we have towards each other. I remember a while back when

we discussed the issues of female circumcission and physical abuse, it took

the women on the list a long time to join in the discussions. This just

goes to show that discussions of such issues should include more women who

can stand up against what they believe to be an "unfair" treatment.



What we need is more women to come forward and bring the issues that they

want addressed. This forum is probably a good place to start. But without

leaders who can take the initiative to bring forth their ideas, it would be

almost impossible to justify a balanced dialogue between the men and women.

Great strides have been made by women all over the world but the struggle

needs to continue.



More than ever, we need more women Doctors, Lawyers, Judges,

Engineers...and...maybe even presidents. Who knows...the next president of

the Gambia could be a woman.....nothing is possible!





Regards,



Moe S. Jallow



mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



The last part of my prvious message should read:



More than ever, we need more women Doctors, Lawyers, Judges,

Engineers...and...maybe even presidents. Who knows...the next president of

the Gambia could be a woman.....nothing is IMPOSSIBLE! (with a smile)





Regards,



Moe S. Jallow



mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------







Friends due to absence and heavy problems to be logged-on at my job I

have not been able to send you information given to me from The Gambia

more than a week ago. I have shortened the information, but you will =

see

that the situation is described very seriously. Asbj=F8rn



Asbjorn,

"...It is actually a very bad year..it rains very barely and often =

weeks

apart..it is

just raining today..i do not know how many millimetres but not much

...after

a 2-3 week dry spell.....I understand ... that most of the rice seeds

etc..they

dsitributed to the farmers are considered lost..in fact..some of the

more

experienced hands are wondering why the Govt. has not officially

declared

it a Drought year....it is terrible...some of the local people have

started door

to door sale of their few domestic animals..a terrible sign ..there is

real

hunger...even though the reality of poverty in our part of the world is

a fact of life..for now...I hope I have given your a clue about the =

rain

situation......anyway as we say here..God is great..we are hopeful.."









Mr.Nordam!

Thanks for that ' video Clips' ;but is it not amazing that even though =

we have urged more than three times Gambia's Agricultural Research =

Institute to give us a Resume of what is going on in this regards,they =

still have not done so,even though they are now members of Gambia-L?



Again,Mr.Nordam,thanks for the Info.,and keep up the good work down =

there!





Regards Bassss!





Alhamdu lillah-Thank God

I just spoke to a friend of mine in Banjul =2E It is RAINING again quite =20

heavily =2E This is really the best news for Gambia and the region=2E The =20=

=20

much needed water is back=2E

Just sharing with you=2E

Habib Diab Ghanim



**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



On 20 Aug 97 at 8:51,

> Alhamdu lillah-Thank God

> I just spoke to a friend of mine in Banjul . It is RAINING again

> quite heavily . This is really the best news for Gambia and the

> region. The much needed water is back. Just sharing with you.

> Habib Diab Ghanim



Thanks for the information Habib and Asbjorn,

I don't think these late rains will help the farmers who have

already planted their seeds in June. I can imagine most of the

crops being pre-mature.



One could expect a more detailed information about the situation and

consequences from the list members NARI (National Agricultural

Research Institute) and NARB (National Agricultural Research Board)

but it seems they have joined the culture of silence like most of

the list members.



Here is an extract from FROYAA issue of No. 29/97

____________________________________________________________

LACK OF RAINS CAUSES CONCERN AMONG FARMERS IN THE URD



Farmers in the Upper River Division are expressing concern on this

year's rainfall pattern which has made it almost impossible to sow

certain crops.



The rainy season started early, in mid June, in some places which is

normal for most people to plant their crops such as "suunoo" and

maize.



These two crops had no problem in germinating because they are

draught resistant crops. Groundnuts which is the main cash crop

suffered a great deal because it cannot be planted when the soil is

dry. The lack of consistent rainfall makes it very difficult for most

farmers to grow groundnuts this year.



In some places, the rainfall pattern is so poor that one can hardly

count any place where rain has fallen on two occasions within the

last forthnight. The rains that poured in some places were simply

showers which did not allow farmers venture ploughing and growing

groundnuts.



According to many farmers that this reporter spoke to, they decided

to grow only "suunoo" because that appears to be the only crop which

can resist drought and has the ability to mature early.



Because of fears, some young people are beginning to drift to the

towns and other urban centres in the Gambia and Senegal. According to

one interviewee, he decided to come to Serrekunda so that he can earn

something to send to his parents, otherwise, he said, they will

suffer because of hunger. He said maize, which is referred to as the

early crop, is not promising this year because of low rainfall. He

fears that if the trend continues even the early maturing crops,

maize and "suunoo" will not mature and the likely consequences will

be hunger.



One farmer from Macca Masire said not more than four rains have come

there and each rain was always followed by dry spells. "Some farmers

are persuading their youths to leave for Kaolack, Dakar or Serrekunda

so that they may be able to send some food back home," said a farmer.



It is very clear that the farming season has been hampered because of

the inconsistent rainfall throughout the country. If this situation

continues for more weeks the government may have to declare the

season a national disaster and prepare contingency measures to deal

with the situation.



However, some people still express doubt as to wether the rain would

not come down later than expected because of flood in other parts of

the world. It is now a wait and see affair. this is why human beings

should find other sources of water to do farming and store enough

food for problem years rather than rely entirely on the rain or small

stock of food.

_____________________________END_______________________

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



To:

Subject: Re: good news

Message-ID: <



Hello Folks,



The news of rain in Banjul is wonderful. Does anyone know the rain

situation in the NBD, URD, CRD, etc? I'm worried about my adopted

family in NBD. Is there a site where we can get weather reports.

I've tried the major sites like CNN and the Weather Channel. Is

there an African weather site?



Thanks,

Laura





Toma, thank you for the FOROYAA news.



Regards,



Moe S. Jallow





Momodou,

Thanks for the information. It's a terrible situation and I am

praying for help in this time of need.

Thanks,

Laura



Momodou, Asbj=F8rn and Habib,

thanks for information about the rain. I just received a letter from

a friend in Bakau who wrote that the rice they had planted in their

"Faros" in Kachikally had died.



With reference to Momodou's comment:

> One could expect a more detailed information about the situation and

> consequences from the list members NARI (National Agricultural

> Research Institute) and NARB (National Agricultural Research Board)

> but it seems they have joined the culture of silence like most of

> the list members.

>

Are these governmental organizations, directly under President's

Office, and thus always speaking more or less on behalf of the

government? And if they are, are they keeping quiet on behalf of

the government?



The whole thing may turn into a delicate political matter, especially

as some people a couple of years ago stated that the heavy rains were

a confimation of God's blessing of Jammeh's government......This

may have been the thoughts of only a few people or just a way of

talking ("wax rek"), but I have in other contexts (in Gambia) seen

that failing crops have been interpreted as caused by bad

relationships between people and between people and the land (such as

quarrel over user rights to land).



A more concrete political problem is whether there are sufficient

money reserves for the government to take action in case the most

important cash-crop, peanuts, will fail (as suggested by the Foroyaa

article).





Best regards,



Heidi Skramstad



Habib!



Thanks very much for the Info. and keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!











Mr.Camara!

Thanks, that was great! It turns out that the Euphoria that followed =

the subscription of the Agricultural or whatever Institute was =

absolutely premature,and maybe Mr.Grotnes is also fast asleep,because =

the little info.we have got so far has come from our own =

people(Camara,Nordam,Habib etc...)



Please,all of you keep up the good work down there!





Regards Bassss!





Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 19:31:24 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCADA0.CB173680"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCADA0.CB173680

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable











A more concrete political problem is whether there are sufficient

money reserves for the government to take action in case the most

important cash-crop, peanuts, will fail (as suggested by the Foroyaa

article).





Best regards,



Heidi Skramstad





Heidi!

Thanks for the info.

Of course,there is an element of indignity involved in begging for =

help,but if the situation is as bad as we think it is,I think the state =

should declare the rural Areas disaster areas and seek food aid from =

United Nations Food Agency.But if they have enough Dalasis with which =

they could buy food for the peasnts,that is much more dignified.Because =

prophet Moh. has said that even though "both hands are good,the upper =

hand(the hand that feeds its owner) is always better than the Lower =

hand"



Regards Bassss!









Hi folks,



i'm back. in wollof, we say 'dekat.'



as Tony Loum mentioned a few days ago, i've been on the list before, and

have

come back to the fold. Mr. Loum asked me to re-introduce myself, and i've

concurred, especially given that one person wrote to ask exactly which

Katim Touray

we are talking about.



well, i am the Katim that went to Armitage High School, and worked at the

former

Dept. of Agricultural Research as a Soil Scientist. i returned to the US

in 1990 to work

on Ph.D. in Soil Science at the Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated in

1994. i've

stayed on in Madison, doing a whole bunch of things, including trying to

make a living!



it was while i was in the summer after i graduated that the then Jawara

government

was overthrown. as we all know, this set off a lot of discussions in the

Gambian

community, not least among those of us that were then in cybespace. i

still had

2 e-mail accounts, and decided to convert one of them to a mail distributor

to serve

as a rudimentary mailing list.



it wasn't a big deal. if you've ever used the Unix operating system to any

degree of

seriousness you'll know it takes to do something like distributing mail is

to set up

a dot file. essentially, you create a file with the e-mail addresses of

all those you

want to receive mail sent to that address, and voila! you're one your way.

any e-mail

sent to that address will now get copied to all on the file you created.

and because the

first character in the name of the file is the period, and the rest of the

name is

'forward' it is called a 'dot foward' or .forward file. there you go.



i did not go into all this to bog you down with computerese. rather, i did

it to show

how really easy the whole thing was. perhaps the only other maintenance

issue

was to edit the file once in a while, to add or remove names. i emphasize

how easy

it was to counterbalance all the talk about how great a job i did. i

appreciate the

compliments, but i'd also like to put it on record that it wasn't really a

big deal.



when we started, about Aug. '94, we had a few people. among the earliest

subscribers

were Dr. Amadou Janneh, and now Dr. Roddy Cole. Rohey Wadda-Jobe was then

schooling in Scotland, i believe, and she was on too for a while. Tony

Loum later joined

when a Senegalese friend of mine who was a visiting Fulbright Scholar gave

him my

name. I turned my Senegalese friend to the Internet, and it was when he

joined

Senegal-L that he met Tony. the rest, as they say, is history.



about Jan. '95, my e-mail account with my famous dot foward file was to be

shut

down, so we had to scurry around for a host for the list. it was then that

Tony came

through for us, and got the University of Washington to host Gambia-L. as

you can

see, it's been great since.



i'd also like to say that even though a few countries had formed their

lists before

us, we didn't leave the gates later because we didn't try. i remember

writing to a

number of people about, first, getting The Gambia connected to the

Internet, and

later about hosting a Gambian mailing list. ofcourse, this business is

always filled

with frustration, but persistence pays too.



when i left Gambia-L (i don't remember exactly when) we had, i think, about

50 or

so people. and there were members all over the place. this raises a very

interesting

issue for me. i reviewed the list membership about 2 nights ago, and at

that time

there were 258 members. in other words, the list has grown five-fold in my

absence!. this is just great, because it proves that not only do people

not need me,

but you know what, they actually do *better*! this is an important

realization given

the human tendency toward a feeling of being too important. sometimes this

tendency is called being power hungry, megalomania, and all what not. so,

you

are now informed, this list really did very well, thank you, without me.



so what do i bring back to the list then? well, not much. i'm sorry to

dissappoint

you, but my motivation in coming back hinges strongly on my realization

that if

i am serious about helping out The Gambia in anyway i can, i better be a

part of

the debates and dialogue. this in no way refers to what contributions i

can or

should make. for this reason, i have the previlidge of picking and

choosing what

i do and say, and when. not exactly unselfish you might say, but then

remeber i

said you shouldn't expect much.



i must say that it's a *WONDERFUL* feeling to see Gambians staking their

claims

in cyberspace. i've been thinking a while now about what moves we've made

as

a nation in our attempts to develop. i think it was fundamentally flawed

to take

agriculture and make it the cornerstone of our development efforts. coming

from

an agriculturalist, this might be shocking to a lot of you. but please

take some

Paracetamol, and bear with me a moment.



i think we should have, and should now redidicate our efforts toward

positioning

our country as an information technology and industry leader in Africa. it

is

not enough to build a top-flight telecommunications system. mobile phones,

and

pothole-filled roads don't make a great recipe for progress. we have to

seriously

address the educational system, and build institutions that will turn out

the people

that will lead us into the 21st century. in this regard, we are fortunate

because you

can produce crack programmers with nothing but good teachers, and a lowly

486 PC. i'm not even talking about a Pentium-based PC.



i insist on building our human resourse pool because it is evident that our

natural

resource base is being depleted at astronomical rates. to make matters

worse,

the demands on our natural resources are increasing. this all leads to a

detrioration

in our quality of life, and more poverty. think about it, why not put our

efforts on

increasing the value of an increasing resource (people), rather than

investing in

rains that never show up. i think if the rains were a girl friend or

boyfriend, they

would have been fired long time ago!



i guess, i'll leave it at that for now. i'll look foward to hearing from

you, especially

your ideas about where we should head to now. but i must say that i

probably will

not be able to be as active as this e-mail might suggest. i'm mega busy,

and this

might affect the frequency with which i contribute to the debates. plus, i

think it's

wonderful to LISTEN. so i'm going to keep learning the noble art of, well,

listening!



have a great day!



Katim







This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)







Just after midday today Wednesday 20 Aug. a big booming noise was heard all

over Pipeline/Fajara.

The rain has been falling heavily from the morning, creating local floods.



It seems the five storey high building complex under final construction on

Kairaba Avenue

just opposite the American Embassy has totally collapsed.

The Kairaba Avenue is closed for traffic and there are firetrucks and

Police at the scene.

I have not heard of any causalities yet, but this was in the middle of the

workday with normally

several workers on and around the building.

Nobody knows the reason for the collapse yet. It seemed like a solid

construction, and was one of

the most visible signs on a new boost in the construction sector.

The complex was as far as I have heard going to be used by different

businesses and companies.



I will bring you more details as I get to know them.



Torstein,

The Gambia





Heidi wrote:



> With reference to Momodou's comment:

> > One could expect a more detailed information about the situation and

> > consequences from the list members NARI (National Agricultural

> > Research Institute) and NARB (National Agricultural Research Board)

> > but it seems they have joined the culture of silence like most of

> > the list members.

> >

> Are these governmental organizations, directly under President's

> Office, and thus always speaking more or less on behalf of the

> government? And if they are, are they keeping quiet on behalf of

> the government?



I do not think we can count on these "governmental organisations" to

voluntarily dessiminate information without the government's approval. That

is why I am not surprised about the "lurkings" of these organisations'

members on Gambia-L.



> A more concrete political problem is whether there are sufficient

> money reserves for the government to take action in case the most

> important cash-crop, peanuts, will fail (as suggested by the Foroyaa

> article).



Yes, indeed! Here we have a very delicate matter at hand. You do not have

to be farmer to realize that crop failure is a problem. Every Gambian (and

non-Gambian concerned) around the world will feel the pinch as their

families become unable to feed themselves due to the lack of food and cash

to buy food with. This is when the government and the Agriculture

Department need to step in and assure the public that there should be no

call for panic. But, what are they doing (or planning) about this situation

as we speak??? What alternatives, if any, do they have in place for

situations like this one??



Regards,



Moe S. Jallow



mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------------



What a shame!!

First and foremost please advise us of any causalities ,injuries etc=2E

I hope that no one was killed =2E



Accidents like this happen a lot in Cairo, Egypt and Nigeria and other =20

oriental countries=2E

Usually what happens is that the builders use over twenty more bags of =20

sand per one bag of cement to save money and increase their profits=2E I =20

hope that was not the case in Gambia =2E

Thanks for this timely info

Peace

Habib



Just after midday today Wednesday 20 Aug=2E a big booming noise was heard =20=

=20

all

over Pipeline/Fajara=2E

The rain has been falling heavily from the morning, creating local =20

floods=2E



It seems the five storey high building complex under final construction =20

on

Kairaba Avenue

just opposite the American Embassy has totally collapsed=2E

The Kairaba Avenue is closed for traffic and there are firetrucks and

Police at the scene=2E

I have not heard of any causalities yet, but this was in the middle of =20

the

workday with normally

several workers on and around the building=2E

Nobody knows the reason for the collapse yet=2E It seemed like a solid

construction, and was one of

the most visible signs on a new boost in the construction sector=2E

The complex was as far as I have heard going to be used by different

businesses and companies=2E



I will bring you more details as I get to know them=2E



Torstein,

The Gambia







On 20 Aug 97 at 12:14, Katim S. Touray wrote:



> Hi folks,

>

> i'm back. in wollof, we say 'dekat.'

>

> as Tony Loum mentioned a few days ago, i've been on the list before,

> and have come back to the fold.



Welcome back Katim. It has been a long time and we are very deligted

to have you back.



Thanks for picking me up two years ago from soc.culture.africa

newsgroup, when I was equired about meeting Gambians in

cyberspace.





Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



----------

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH[SMTP:

Sent: 16/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=CB=C7=E4=ED/1418 10:29 =E3

To: '

Subject: RE: good news



Habib!

Grotnes has said he would bring us the details,maybe we should

wait until we know the impact of the colapse and whether there were any =

human victims!



keep up the good work down there!



Regards Basss!





Asbjorn wrote:



> Me too-I hope to see you there. I do hope that Denmark will qualify,

> because I have followed the team for nearly every match since Wembley

> 1981, EC 1992 in France etc. Asbjorn



Absjorn,

I just realized that I hadn't replied to your message. Yes, Denmark will

qualify for France '98. Infact, they are on top of their group and has 1

match remaining.



I am also a fan of Denmark and AJAX :=))).



Here is the latest info. for that Group.





Group 1



G W L T GF GA Pts



Denmark 6 4 0 2 12 3 14

Greece 6 3 2 1 8 4 10

Croatia 5 2 0 3 10 6 9

Bosnia 6 1 4 1 4 12 4

Slovenia 5 0 4 1 4 13 1



Remaining schedule:



Croatia - Bosnia 09/06

Slovenia - Greece 09/06

Denmark - Croatia 09/10

Bosnia - Slovenia 09/10

Greece - Denmark 10/11

Slovenia - Croatia 10/11





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------



> I just realized that I hadn't replied to your message. Yes, Denmark will

> qualify for France '98. Infact, they are on top of their group and has 1

> match remaining.



....I mean 2 matches remaining.



Denmark - Croatia 09/10

Greece - Denmark 10/11





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



=============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------







Katim,

Thanks a lot for that very interesting and stimulating piece. I am afraid

though that you position is almost scaring. I mean when an African

agricultural scientist suggests we change our priorities by allocating the

front seat to information technology instead of agriculture, then very

serious questions need to be asked. You wrote about investing in the human

resource potential for IT for the next century. But what about the more

than 700.000 Gambians engaged in agriculture?

Information technology itself is an industrial infrastructure. You need a

whole array of different kinds of research centres, industries, banks,

institutions, (both public and private) whose effectiveness, or efficient

running should need this info. tech. base in order to become competitive.

My opinion is that it is not enough with a local public market with

computers and telephones (mostly locked in queer wooden boxes) in private

homes. You need an industrial back-up to not only give these services

sustainable upswing, but to, as well, provide the state with an enlarged

tax-base, which would be necessary for even further infrastructural and

other public investments. Unless Gambia industrialises, Gamtel will sooner

or later reach a peak supply and service extension capacity whose growth

rate will be almost stagnant. This will especially be occasioned by an

economy that grows at just over 3% while the population increases by about

4.1% annually.

On the other hand, if the living standards of the farmers are raised,

one can expect the enlargement of the revenue base of the state and a

subsequent increase in public spending. A diversified, export-oriented

agriculture should not just provide food security. It is the natural bases

of an eventual industrial take-off.

70% of Gambians are engaged in agricultural production (2/3 of these are

women). The consumption of these people should provide much of the

investment capital needed to give the manufacturing and service sectors the

boost needed to make Gambia a so-called middle income country. When this

does not happen Gamtel itself will become the cow whose milk will be used

by the government to feed other ailing sectors. The sooner this happens the

much better for Gambia and Gamtel. (Gamtellers on the list may be able to

help here?). To make a long story short, I should maintain that

agricultural production must receive highest priority. But this should not

mean that investment in other sectors must be neglected. Investments in

agriculture on the one hand and that in education and IT on the other need

not be mutually exclusive. The fish processing industry is growing slowly;

but I cannot see why Gambia should not export maize - the staple diet in

most of Southern Africa (milli-milli, I think its called), canned mangoes

and other tropical fruits (like the Ivory Coast has been doing since the

60s. In fact this country's relative success was largely due to early

investment in its agricultural potential which subsequently laid the

foundation for its industrial prowess(?)). We could also export beans, and

"FINDO" to the rest of the world. Can anyone remember when last you dined

on it?

Dr. Touray, your lack of time notwithstanding, I would be more than

grateful if you would, if even briefly, share your views as to why an

agricultural revolution in the Gambia still seems a distant mirage.



Best Regards,

Momodou Sidibeh.











--

> Från: Katim S. Touray <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: Dekat

> Datum: den 20 augusti 1997 19:14

>

> Hi folks,

>

> i'm back. in wollof, we say 'dekat.'

>

> as Tony Loum mentioned a few days ago, i've been on the list before, and

> have

> come back to the fold. Mr. Loum asked me to re-introduce myself, and

i've

> concurred, especially given that one person wrote to ask exactly which

> Katim Touray

> we are talking about.

>

> well, i am the Katim that went to Armitage High School, and worked at the

> former

> Dept. of Agricultural Research as a Soil Scientist. i returned to the US

> in 1990 to work

> on Ph.D. in Soil Science at the Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated

in

> 1994. i've

> stayed on in Madison, doing a whole bunch of things, including trying to

> make a living!

>

> it was while i was in the summer after i graduated that the then Jawara

> government

> was overthrown. as we all know, this set off a lot of discussions in the

> Gambian

> community, not least among those of us that were then in cybespace. i

> still had

> 2 e-mail accounts, and decided to convert one of them to a mail

distributor

> to serve

> as a rudimentary mailing list.

>

> it wasn't a big deal. if you've ever used the Unix operating system to

any

> degree of

> seriousness you'll know it takes to do something like distributing mail

is

> to set up

> a dot file. essentially, you create a file with the e-mail addresses of

> all those you

> want to receive mail sent to that address, and voila! you're one your

way.

> any e-mail

> sent to that address will now get copied to all on the file you created.

> and because the

> first character in the name of the file is the period, and the rest of

the

> name is

> 'forward' it is called a 'dot foward' or .forward file. there you go.

>

> i did not go into all this to bog you down with computerese. rather, i

did

> it to show

> how really easy the whole thing was. perhaps the only other maintenance

> issue

> was to edit the file once in a while, to add or remove names. i

emphasize

> how easy

> it was to counterbalance all the talk about how great a job i did. i

> appreciate the

> compliments, but i'd also like to put it on record that it wasn't really

a

> big deal.

>

> when we started, about Aug. '94, we had a few people. among the earliest

> subscribers

> were Dr. Amadou Janneh, and now Dr. Roddy Cole. Rohey Wadda-Jobe was

then

> schooling in Scotland, i believe, and she was on too for a while. Tony

> Loum later joined

> when a Senegalese friend of mine who was a visiting Fulbright Scholar

gave

> him my

> name. I turned my Senegalese friend to the Internet, and it was when he

> joined

> Senegal-L that he met Tony. the rest, as they say, is history.

>

> about Jan. '95, my e-mail account with my famous dot foward file was to

be

> shut

> down, so we had to scurry around for a host for the list. it was then

that

> Tony came

> through for us, and got the University of Washington to host Gambia-L.

as

> you can

> see, it's been great since.

>

> i'd also like to say that even though a few countries had formed their

> lists before

> us, we didn't leave the gates later because we didn't try. i remember

> writing to a

> number of people about, first, getting The Gambia connected to the

> Internet, and

> later about hosting a Gambian mailing list. ofcourse, this business is

> always filled

> with frustration, but persistence pays too.

>

> when i left Gambia-L (i don't remember exactly when) we had, i think,

about

> 50 or

> so people. and there were members all over the place. this raises a

very

> interesting

> issue for me. i reviewed the list membership about 2 nights ago, and at

> that time

> there were 258 members. in other words, the list has grown five-fold in

my

> absence!. this is just great, because it proves that not only do people

> not need me,

> but you know what, they actually do *better*! this is an important

> realization given

> the human tendency toward a feeling of being too important. sometimes

this

> tendency is called being power hungry, megalomania, and all what not.

so,

> you

> are now informed, this list really did very well, thank you, without me.

>

> so what do i bring back to the list then? well, not much. i'm sorry to

> dissappoint

> you, but my motivation in coming back hinges strongly on my realization

> that if

> i am serious about helping out The Gambia in anyway i can, i better be a

> part of

> the debates and dialogue. this in no way refers to what contributions i

> can or

> should make. for this reason, i have the previlidge of picking and

> choosing what

> i do and say, and when. not exactly unselfish you might say, but then

> remeber i

> said you shouldn't expect much.

>

> i must say that it's a *WONDERFUL* feeling to see Gambians staking their

> claims

> in cyberspace. i've been thinking a while now about what moves we've

made

> as

> a nation in our attempts to develop. i think it was fundamentally flawed

> to take

> agriculture and make it the cornerstone of our development efforts.

coming

> from

> an agriculturalist, this might be shocking to a lot of you. but please

> take some

> Paracetamol, and bear with me a moment.

>

> i think we should have, and should now redidicate our efforts toward

> positioning

> our country as an information technology and industry leader in Africa.

it

> is

> not enough to build a top-flight telecommunications system. mobile

phones,

> and

> pothole-filled roads don't make a great recipe for progress. we have to

> seriously

> address the educational system, and build institutions that will turn out

> the people

> that will lead us into the 21st century. in this regard, we are

fortunate

> because you

> can produce crack programmers with nothing but good teachers, and a lowly

> 486 PC. i'm not even talking about a Pentium-based PC.

>

> i insist on building our human resourse pool because it is evident that

our

> natural

> resource base is being depleted at astronomical rates. to make matters

> worse,

> the demands on our natural resources are increasing. this all leads to a

> detrioration

> in our quality of life, and more poverty. think about it, why not put

our

> efforts on

> increasing the value of an increasing resource (people), rather than

> investing in

> rains that never show up. i think if the rains were a girl friend or

> boyfriend, they

> would have been fired long time ago!

>

> i guess, i'll leave it at that for now. i'll look foward to hearing from

> you, especially

> your ideas about where we should head to now. but i must say that i

> probably will

> not be able to be as active as this e-mail might suggest. i'm mega busy,

> and this

> might affect the frequency with which i contribute to the debates. plus,

i

> think it's

> wonderful to LISTEN. so i'm going to keep learning the noble art of,

well,

> listening!

>

> have a great day!

>

> Katim

>

>



Hello everyone,

I'm actually doing my masters in Structural Engineering and

its always very sad when something like this happens (collapse of a

building). I would like to get some info about some Civil (Structural)

Engineering companies in The Gambia and the Ministry of Works. If

anybody knows any addresses please send it to me directly.

Thanks,

Alieu



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





Dear Gambia-L members.



I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of

what is happening.

The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is

hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the

debris/concrete pieces.

By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities.

Several bodies have been carried out, nobody knows how many.

Also because of the heavy rain today there seems to have been several

people, hiding from the rain under the construction at the time of the

accident.

The building is completely flattened like you see when it has been a

earthquake.

The buildings on both sides are mostly unhurt, and as far as I could see

they are not evacuated.

There is local traffic-jams and people are going around very quietly.



This is a terrible tragedy.



Torstein

The Gambia



-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Hi everyone!

I must first of all confess, being a new member, that Gambia-l is a

rather interesting project. I would at this moment like to welcome back

Dr. Katim Touray and thank him for his contributions in making the

mailing list a reality. No matter how much he tries to downplay his

contributions, I personally think that he has done a wonderful job. That

goes to all the others who worked to bring about and continue to

maintain Gambia-l.

I have since my membership been silently listening and trying to get

into the scheme of things. Katim Touray wrote:



>i think it was fundamentally flawed

> to take

> agriculture and make it the cornerstone of our development efforts. =





i think we should have, and should now redidicate our efforts toward

> positioning

> our country as an information technology and industry leader in Africa.=





I couldn=B4t agree more with him. This fundamental flaw is evident not

only in The Gambia but in nearly the whole of Africa. It was

specifically intended as such when the colonialists carved our economies

to fit their raw material requirements. If agricultural dependence was

economical, all the so called developed countries would have nothing but

farms today. As is however the case, they have concentrated most of

their efforts on technology and industry.

The Gambia can in my opinion never make it out of the poorest countries

list as long as it concentrates all its efforts on sectors that it has

no control over - agriculture and tourism. I think that our efforts

should be concentrated more on industy and technology.

This is not to say that agriculture should be completely abandoned. No.

We have the land. We might as well make use of it to feed ourselves and

thereby save some foreign exchange.In this connection, small plot

farming and the complete dependence on rain should be discouraged.

Commercial farming should be encouraged. Irrigation schemes should be

undertaken. We have the water. We should abandon the "Yallah baahna"

mentality and figure out ways to make our water resources work for us.

Even the Egyptians of thousands of years ago realised the foolhardiness

of depending on rain and thereby undertook irrigation schemes. Haven=B4t

we learned in thousands of years? =



The Gambia should thus in my opinion rethink its dependence on

agriculture and rains. Our efforts should, as mentioned earlier, be

concentrated on industry, technology and other areas where we have more

control.

Sorry for the length. I have however read message after message and

seen how everyone is so concerned about the rains. It has always been my

conviction that the our dependence on agriculture is unwise. I was

however motivated to write on the issue by Katim=B4s contribution. If we

had taken our destiny in our own hands and overcome our dependence on

agriculture and rain, we might not be so worried now. Thanks for your

patience.

Buharry.



Habib, what happened in the Gambia am afraid I missed something



thanks

Daddy Sang



>

> Dear Gambia-L members.

>

> I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of

> what is happening.

> The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is

> hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the

> debris/concrete pieces.

> By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities.

> Several bodies have been carried out, nobody knows how many.

> Also because of the heavy rain today there seems to have been several

> people, hiding from the rain under the construction at the time of the

> accident.

> The building is completely flattened like you see when it has been a

> earthquake.

> The buildings on both sides are mostly unhurt, and as far as I could see

> they are not evacuated.

> There is local traffic-jams and people are going around very quietly.

>

> This is a terrible tragedy.



SUBHANA LAH!



What a tragedy!!!!



Thank you Torstein. This is very bad news yet it's worth knowing about.



We are appreciate it.



MAY THE VICTIMS' SOUL REST IN PEACE....Amen.



Regards,



Moe S. Jallow



mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------





WHAT A TRAGEDY. MAY ALLAH, THE MERCIFUL, BE PLEASED WITH THE SOULS OF

THOSE WHO WERE VICTIMIZED (AMEEN). THANKS A LOT MR. GROTNES AND PLEASE

KEEP US UPDATED.



PA-MAMBUNA , LEXINGTON.



The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:

>

> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

> (

>

> Dear Gambia-L members.

>

> I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of

> what is happening.

> The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is

> hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the

> debris/concrete pieces.

> By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities.

> Several bodies have been carried out, nobody knows how many.

> Also because of the heavy rain today there seems to have been several

> people, hiding from the rain under the construction at the time of the

> accident.

> The building is completely flattened like you see when it has been a

> earthquake.

> The buildings on both sides are mostly unhurt, and as far as I could see

> they are not evacuated.

> There is local traffic-jams and people are going around very quietly.

>

> This is a terrible tragedy.

>

> Torstein

> The Gambia



At least 40 injured in Gambia building collapse



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



BANJUL, Aug 20 (Reuter) - At least 40 people were injured, some

seriously, when a five-storey building under construction in the Gambian

capital Banjul collapsed in heavy rain on Wednesday, witnesses and

hospital sources said.

Thousands of people who converged on the site on Kairaba Avenue

opposite the United States embassy were helping with rescue work,

struggling to remove tonnes of rubble with bare hands, witnesses said.

The 40 people taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital were all

construction workers, hospital officials said.



Latir!



Thanks for the forward. It is a relief to hear (so far) that no one died.

Let's hope (for the best) that this is the reliable and correct news.



Regards,

Abdou oujimai







> BANJUL, Aug 20 (Reuter) - At least 40 people were injured, some

>seriously, when a five-storey building under construction in the Gambian

>capital Banjul collapsed in heavy rain on Wednesday, witnesses and

>hospital sources said.

> Thousands of people who converged on the site on Kairaba Avenue

>opposite the United States embassy were helping with rescue work,

>struggling to remove tonnes of rubble with bare hands, witnesses said.

> The 40 people taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital were all

>construction workers, hospital officials said.







Hello Tomaa,

There are so many Momodous here! A close friend of mine, another Momodou

Gassama, who studied in Uppsala, is working with the Ministry of

Agriculture in Gambia; and if I remember rightly, you are a Stockholmer

like myself. So I must specially welcome you in joining the friendly fray.

But I could not DISAGREE MORE with both Dr. Touray and yourself.

It is true that the colonialists carved our agricultural production,

through different commercialisation schemes, in order to suit their

industrial needs. But they never intended this commercialisation process of

agriculture to become, on the one hand, Africa's gateway to full

participation in the world economy, and on the other hand, a basis for

industrialisation.

Firstly, cash-crop production meant that most African societies lost food

security. The people used to store their harvests whenever there is a

bumper crop, so that when next the rains fail they still have a back-up

food supply. Commercialisation of economic life meant that this stored food

could be sold away

(as the farmers are doing now at home) in order to buy items, which as

Jerry Rawlings said, "you have not only forced us into wanting, but

needing". The producer price of agri. products were always low. So the

farmers retained a smart insurance policy for themselves: they always had

the option of turning to food-crop production whenever cash-crop prices

plummetted; meaning even less revenue for the state. After independence,

governments set up monopsonistic (a market where there is only one buyer of

the item sold) marketting boards whose principal purpose was to sell

agricultural produce at a surplus so that the farmers can be adequately

compensated from reserves whenever world market prices fall drastically.

But this rarely happened. Revenue from the peasants was disproportionately

invested in the urban areas partly by financing a bourgeoining public

sector. Also the urban-rural terms of trade militated against the interests

of the peasants as they paid more for goods from the city relative to their

income from their produce. And this has been the same story during

colonoialism as well as during the post-independence period - throughout

the continent, except for a handful of countries. AGRICULTURE HAS NEVER

BEEN TRULY COMMERCIALISED.

Secondly, the colonialists also deliberately (at least in some cases)

destroyed the relative agri. industrial potential of some countries.

Nigeria is a case in point. The processing of palm-oil, for instance, was

well underway and clearly showed possibilities of expanding into other

sectors, when it was destroyed by the British. Africa was supposed to

export raw materials, in their rawest possible form. This way, different

levels of processing, inducing employment opportunities and technical

know-how, were also denied African countries. In Gambia a number of farmers

in the country-side possessed their own mills from which they could press

oil from peanuts; and this was a tremendous boosts both economically, and

nutrition-wise. Stupid commercial policies made sure that they were

outcompeted by imported forms of vegetable and animal fat. Instead of

developing our own resources and building on these local mills and making

our oil environment-friendly (perhaps through simple chemistry?) all of us

became convinced that our groundnut oil in fact smells as soon as imported

ones arrived.

Finally, Mr. Gassama acknowledges that "the so-called developed

countries...concentrate most of their efforts in industry and technology",

since dependence on agriculture is uneconomical. Of course that is the case

today. In the U.S, for instance less than 3% are engaged in direct

agricultural work. In Singapore, it is even less than 1%!! But should we

not remember how it all began. Has it not been the case that in most

developed countries it was agricultural production that laid the foundation

for industrialisation? Was it not slave labour in the cotton fields and

sugar plantations that largely financed the industrial revolution in

England? The growth of the ginneries, refineries, the railways (for

transporting raw materials), farming implements, shipbuilding, banking,

insurance, all have direct links to slavery and the agricultural production

of slave labour that set the big capitalist machinery in motion. Much

later, our colonisation sustained this industrial push by supplying

industrial raw-materials such as cotton (India), peanuts, palm-oil, cocoa,

rubber, sisal, jute, hides and skins, minerals, etc. etc. Mr. Gassama seems

to have forgotten about "miracle rice" and the 'green revolution' in Asia.

This not only averted famine, but induced political stability as well. In

my view agricultural production in Africa plays a critical role in the

democratisation process.

Infact, the few countries in Africa (the exceptions to the rule, above)

that seem to have done well (and some of them are still exemplary in many

ways) are those that developed their agricultural productivity: Ivory

Coast, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. I still maintain my previous

positions and would only add that we MUST MAKE SURE THAT FOOD IS NEVER USED

AS A WEAPON AGAINST US AS HAS BEEN THE CASE FORMALLY. I think there are

other problems, technical ones perhaps, for agric. failure. Dr. Touray can

perhaps enlighten us about that problem in the Gambia?



Best regards,

Momodou Sidibeh.



----------

> Från: MOMODOU B. GASSAMA <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: Re: Dekat

> Datum: den 21 augusti 1997 09:43

>

> -------------------------------------------------------------------------

> Hi everyone!

> I must first of all confess, being a new member, that Gambia-l is a

> rather interesting project. I would at this moment like to welcome back

> Dr. Katim Touray and thank him for his contributions in making the

> mailing list a reality. No matter how much he tries to downplay his

> contributions, I personally think that he has done a wonderful job. That

> goes to all the others who worked to bring about and continue to

> maintain Gambia-l.

> I have since my membership been silently listening and trying to get

> into the scheme of things. Katim Touray wrote:

>

> >i think it was fundamentally flawed

> > to take

> > agriculture and make it the cornerstone of our development efforts.

>

> i think we should have, and should now redidicate our efforts toward

> > positioning

> > our country as an information technology and industry leader in Africa.

>

> I couldn´t agree more with him. This fundamental flaw is evident not

> only in The Gambia but in nearly the whole of Africa. It was

> specifically intended as such when the colonialists carved our economies

> to fit their raw material requirements. If agricultural dependence was

> economical, all the so called developed countries would have nothing but

> farms today. As is however the case, they have concentrated most of

> their efforts on technology and industry.

> The Gambia can in my opinion never make it out of the poorest countries

> list as long as it concentrates all its efforts on sectors that it has

> no control over - agriculture and tourism. I think that our efforts

> should be concentrated more on industy and technology.

> This is not to say that agriculture should be completely abandoned. No.

> We have the land. We might as well make use of it to feed ourselves and

> thereby save some foreign exchange.In this connection, small plot

> farming and the complete dependence on rain should be discouraged.

> Commercial farming should be encouraged. Irrigation schemes should be

> undertaken. We have the water. We should abandon the "Yallah baahna"

> mentality and figure out ways to make our water resources work for us.

> Even the Egyptians of thousands of years ago realised the foolhardiness

> of depending on rain and thereby undertook irrigation schemes. Haven´t

> we learned in thousands of years?

> The Gambia should thus in my opinion rethink its dependence on

> agriculture and rains. Our efforts should, as mentioned earlier, be

> concentrated on industry, technology and other areas where we have more

> control.

> Sorry for the length. I have however read message after message and

> seen how everyone is so concerned about the rains. It has always been my

> conviction that the our dependence on agriculture is unwise. I was

> however motivated to write on the issue by Katim´s contribution. If we

> had taken our destiny in our own hands and overcome our dependence on

> agriculture and rain, we might not be so worried now. Thanks for your

> patience.

> Buharry.



Laura,

Thanks for your understanding. I only wanted to move forward in a

positive way. We all know that there are inequities in many aspects even

sometimes mothers (and fathers) give preference to some of their children

even though they all came from the same woman's womb. Thanks for

accepting to be part of this important committee. What we needed is for

some good lady like Amy to point it out ( that we still do not have any

women in the board or a women's Comm) but definitely not to accuse us of

being anti women.

Thanks

Peace

Habib



In reguards to Habib's reference to a women's committee, I'd

be happy to help out. Of course, it would depend on the other women

in the list. If there is an apparent need I'm all for it. But,

being new to the list I'm not entirely sure of any apparent need. We

definately do not need to create a bureaucracy with in our free

thinking list. There are issues of gender in the Gambia and not out

of line to talk about. Think about it. We'll decide together what

to do.



Thanks,

Laura







Moe,

I just replied Laura =2E Maybe you will get a copy=2E What I felt was wrong=

=20

is the implication that we were anti women as presented by Amy which is =20

far from the truth=2E Yes we have a long way to go to be fair to our =20

sisters, mothers and aunts but we are definitely NOT anti women=2E

Moe , the reason why I think it is imported -feminism- is the basic =20

difference in the way it is presented in the western societies=2E We all =20

know that we are physically built different ( men cannot bear children ) =20

so to try and equate us in ALL aspects can be misleading and fatal=2E It =20

does not mean men are better than women =2E It just means there are certain=

=20

things in life that women are meant to do and better than men too =2E You =20=

=20

have good male cooks but who can organize a food related social function =20

without our sisters =2E no one =2E We all play a very vital role and togeth=

er =20

we make it all happen , so one claims to be better=2E Sister Amy it is not=20=

=20

personal but just to bring out your timely issue in the proper direction =20

not accusing us of being anti-women=2E

Thanks for listening and sharing your views=2E As usual

Peace

Brother Habib



> > Please, Let's not get this imported idea of feminism interfere in our

> > future=2E

>

>

> Oppression of women has not been IMPORTED to Africa=2E It's an African

> matter as well as a European =2E=2E=2E=2E=2E one

>

>

> women's committees should not serve the purpose of excluding women

> aspects from vital discussions : let's not deal with it - lets pass it

> on to the womens commitee=2E





Habib=2E=2E=2EI saw this one coming!



Do you really believe that the idea is IMPORTED????





Moe S=2E Jallow



=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D =20



mjallow@sct=2Eedu mjallow@hayes=2Ecom

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20









Heidi,

Keep up the good work and spirits=2E

As long as there are rains there is HOPE=2E

The seedlings can be replanted ( I know some do not have replacements but =20=

=20

this can be a lesson for the future -do not use all your seedlings-)

Again the world weather patters are not stable with El MUNOI coming again =20=

=20

- meaning that almost every five years we have this global warming effect=20=

=20

-=2E

No one can predict what will happen, from the high erosion of the beaches =20=

=20

and the ugly dry spells or unexplained heavy destructive rainfalls But =20

we can learn how to survive them=2E

Peace

Habib



thanks for information about the rain=2E I just received a letter from

a friend in Bakau who wrote that the rice they had planted in their

"Faros" in Kachikally had died=2E



With reference to Momodou's comment:

> One could expect a more detailed information about the situation and

> consequences from the list members NARI (National Agricultural

> Research Institute) and NARB (National Agricultural Research Board)

> but it seems they have joined the culture of silence like most of

> the list members=2E

>

Are these governmental organizations, directly under President's

Office, and thus always speaking more or less on behalf of the

government? And if they are, are they keeping quiet on behalf of

the government?



The whole thing may turn into a delicate political matter, especially

as some people a couple of years ago stated that the heavy rains were

a confimation of God's blessing of Jammeh's government=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2ET=

his

may have been the thoughts of only a few people or just a way of

talking ("wax rek"), but I have in other contexts (in Gambia) seen

that failing crops have been interpreted as caused by bad

relationships between people and between people and the land (such as

quarrel over user rights to land)=2E



A more concrete political problem is whether there are sufficient

money reserves for the government to take action in case the most

important cash-crop, peanuts, will fail (as suggested by the Foroyaa

article)=2E





Best regards,



Heidi Skramstad





Sang,

I am forwarding the requested info to you=2E

First what are we going to do to help the victims=2E ?( I think the owners=20=

=20

of the building or the contractor should be responsible)

Second What is the Government going to do to stop this kind of problem in =20=

=20

the future?

Some points need to be clarified

Was the foundation deep and strong enough to hold the weight of five =20

stories?

What was the role of the building control office in monitoring the =20

quality of the structure? (right mixture of cement to sand and gravel, =20

enough BRC, how long was the concrete set -usually 24 hours needed-)

Was the high volume of traffic taken into consideration- the vibration of =20=

=20

the passing vehicles? Etc

I am sure these and many more will come up

Let us pray for the victims to have a speedy recovery

Peace

Habib

Dear Gambia-L members=2E



I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of

what is happening=2E

The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is

hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the

debris/concrete pieces=2E

By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities=2E

Several bodies have been carried out, nobody knows how many=2E

Also because of the heavy rain today there seems to have been several

people, hiding from the rain under the construction at the time of the

accident=2E

The building is completely flattened like you see when it has been a

earthquake=2E

The buildings on both sides are mostly unhurt, and as far as I could see

they are not evacuated=2E

There is local traffic-jams and people are going around very quietly=2E



This is a terrible tragedy=2E



Torstein

The Gambia





Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 08:26:01 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Building collapse in Gambian capital leaves 1 dead, 40 injured (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII











---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 7:41:32 PDT

From: AFP <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.biz.industry.real_est+const,

clari.biz.industry.others

Subject: Building collapse in Gambian capital leaves 1 dead, 40 injured





BANJUL, Aug 21 (AFP) - A five-storey building under construction

in the Gambian capital Banjul collapsed Wednesday, killing one

person and injuring about 40 mainly Senegalese workers, informed

sources said.

Two workers were trapped in the rubble and rescue workers were

trying to pull them out.

The circumstances of the collapse were unclear, but observers

noted that a huge clap of thunder had preceded the accident.

A consortium of Senegalese and Gambian building firms had

contracted to erect the building for the Gambian telecommunications

company Gamtel.

-=-=-

Want to tell us what you think about the ClariNews? Please feel

free to <<email us your comments>> <









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 12:58:26 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall

Message-ID: <



Bass,

l think there is a problem with your messages coming through. l have received

a couple of messages sent by you that contained only the routing info. at

the end of the message but not the text.



Jabou



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 13:02:18 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: good news

Message-ID: <



Laura,

Last week while l was in Gambia, heavy rains were reported from Brikama to

Gunjur for a three day period. I hope there was more after this.



Jabou Joh



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 13:32:01 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Building collapse in Gambian capital leaves 1 dead, 40 injured (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Hi guys,

The building that collapsed belongs to my brother-in law Amadou Samba, CEO of

Gamsen construction. It is the same firm that constructed the airport and the

national arch. This building was being constructed to be leased to Swissair

and a couple of other businesses. He and my sister called last night to

inform me of this tragedy. There is one casualty and many injuries, mainly

the construction crew.As of last night, there were still two people trapped

inside the building but rescue workers were reporting them alive as they were

talking to the people trying to rescue them.The national army as well as

workers from the Ports Authority with their cranes were on the scene. The

cause of the explosion is not yet known. However, l can assure everyone that

the economization of cement is not the reason as mr Samba has partial

ownership of Gacem, a cement company at Kanifing industrial park, and has no

constraints as far as cement is concerned.This is a treeible tragedy, the

cause of which is under investigation. Our families are devastated by this

tragedy. l'll keep you posted as l speak with them.Thanks.



Jabou Joh



------------------------------

GAMBIA-L Digest 82Topics covered in this issue include:1) Fwd: AFRICA: Sierra Leone Tops List of Nby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)2) Fwd: HEALTH: Foodborne Infections Massively Under-Reportedby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)3) Hello and apologyby Gunjur@aol.com 4) RE: Hello and apologyby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 5) Self introductionby "amy aidara" < amyaidara@hotmail.com 6) Re: missing rainsby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 7) Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 8) RE: Self introductionby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 9) farewell & unsubscribeby binta@iuj.ac.jp 10) Re: New Memberby binta@iuj.ac.jp 11) RE: New memberby hghanim@nusacc.org 12) RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14by hghanim@nusacc.org 13) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)by "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu 14) Soccer: African results updateby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)15) Katim Tourayby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 16) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 17) RE: Katim Tourayby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 18) Re: Signing Off?by "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 19) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)by "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 20) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)21) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 22) Re: Katim Tourayby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 23) confirmationby "amy aidara" < amyaidara@hotmail.com 24) confirmationby "amy aidara" < amyaidara@hotmail.com 25) RE: Soccer: African results updateby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 26) RE: Delivery failure!by hghanim@nusacc.org 27) RE: confirmationby hghanim@nusacc.org 28) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: International Investorby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)29) Re: confirmationby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 30) Re: confirmationby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)31) Re: confirmationby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)32) Nigeria: Action Alerts (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)33) Re: confirmationby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 34) RE: confirmationby "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu 35) RE: confirmationby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 36) Re: confirmationby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)37) Re: confirmationby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)38) Re: Farming and rainfallby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 39) RE: Farming and rainfallby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 40) good newsby hghanim@nusacc.org 41) Re: Farming and rainfallby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)42) Re: good newsby "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu 43) Re: Farming and rainfallby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)44) Re: Farming and rainfallby "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu 45) Re: Farming and rainfallby "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no 46) RE: good newsby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 47) RE: Farming and rainfallby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 48) RE: Farming and rainfallby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 49) Dekatby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 50) Just happened in The Gambiaby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 51) Re: Farming and rainfallby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)52) RE: Just happened in The Gambiaby hghanim@nusacc.org 53) Re: Dekatby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)54) FW: good newsby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 55) Re: Soccer: African results updateby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)56) Re: Soccer: African results updateby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)57) SV: Dekatby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 58) RE: Just happened in The Gambiaby umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA 59) A catastrophe!by "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 60) Re: Dekatby "MOMODOU B. GASSAMA" < m.gassama@swipnet.se 61) Just happenedby SANG1220@aol.com 62) Re: A catastrophe!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)63) Re: A catastrophe!by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com 64) fwd: At least 40 injured in Gambia building collapseby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 65) Re: fwd: At least 40 injured in Gambia building collapseby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 66) SV: Dekatby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 67) RE: confirmationby hghanim@nusacc.org 68) RE: confirmationby hghanim@nusacc.org 69) RE: Farming and rainfallby hghanim@nusacc.org 70) FW: A catastrophe!by hghanim@nusacc.org 71) Building collapse in Gambian capital leaves 1 dead, 40 injured (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 72) RE: Farming and rainfallby Gunjur@aol.com 73) Re: good newsby Gunjur@aol.com 74) Re: Building collapse in Gambian capital leaves 1 dead, 40 injured (fwd)by Gunjur@aol.com 75) RE: confirmationby hghanim@nusacc.org 76) new memberby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 77) RE: Building collapse in Gambian capitaby hghanim@nusacc.org 78) Re: A catastrophe!by Ylva Kamperin < leekamp@algonet.se 79) RE: Farming and rainfallby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 80) Re: Building collapse in Gambian capital leaves 1 dead, 40 injured (fwd)by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 81) Re: good newsby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 82) Re: A catastrophe!by "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 83) Re: A catastrophe!by "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 84) Building Collapsesby SANG1220@aol.com 85) Re: SV: Dekatby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 86) Re: Updates on Yusupha Cham & Co.?by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 87) Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 88) Farming and rainfall & other thingsby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 89) Re: SV: Dekatby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)90) RE: A catastrophe!by Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no 91) Re: Catastrophie!by WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 92) Re: A catastrophe!by S Njie < S.Njie@commonwealth.int 93) Re: Dekatby "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de 94) Re: A catastrophe!by Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 95) RE: A catastrophe!by Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no 96) Re: A catastrophe!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)97) RE: good newsby hghanim@nusacc.org 98) Re: A catastrophe!by MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 99) Re: Dekatby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)100) RE: A catastrophe!by hghanim@nusacc.org 101) RE: Farming and rainfallby "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu 102) Rejected mailby "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com 103) Re: A catastrophe!by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 104) Re: Personal:Locating John Soweby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 105) Re: Personal:Locating John Soweby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 106) RE: Farming and rainfallby hghanim@nusacc.org 107) SV: Dekatby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 108) RE: Farming and rainfallby Gunjur@aol.com 109) business ops. in Gambiaby Gunjur@aol.com 110) Re: Up-date on collapsed buildingby Gunjur@aol.com 111) Re: Catastrophie!by oleary@arminco.com 112) NARB and NARIby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 113) Re: A catastrophe!by ASJanneh@aol.com 114) RE: NARB and NARIby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 115) Gambia-l:The Gambia and related issues mailing listby MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se 116) Test, and rain againby "< JGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 117) Setting the record straightby SANG1220@aol.com 118) Re: Farming and rainfallby "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm 119) Re: NARB and NARIby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: 17 Aug 1997 07:58:31 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA: Sierra Leone Tops List of NMessage-ID: < 1553854365.389436302@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 13-Aug-97 ***Title: AFRICA: Sierra Leone Tops List of Nations With A Food CrisisBy Moyiga Nduru//ATT EDITORS: The following item is EMBARGOED and may not beprinted or otherwise reproduced before 01.00 AM Thursday, Aug 14//NAIROBI, Aug 13 (IPS) -- Sierra Leone has topped the list ofnations in Africa where a food crisis looms, beating drought-proneEthiopia, Somalia and Sudan.''The food situation in Sierra Leone is deteriorating rapidlyand could develop into famine if the current widespread insecuritypersists,'' said Mwita Rukandema of the United Nations Food andAgricultural Organisation (FAO).Rukandema, who is based at the FAO's headquarters in Rome, toldjournalists in the Kenyan capital on Wednesday that the foodcrisis in Sierra Leone heightened in May, after the country'selected President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah was toppled by a group ofarmy officers.Following the upheaval, the security situation remains veryvolatile, international aid workers have been evacuated andrehabilitation projects have been put on hold. Up to 20,000 peoplehave fled to neighbouring countries, mostly Guinea and The Gambia,he said.An early warning report by FAO, called 'Food Supply Situationand Crop Prospects in Sub-Saharan Africa', released here onThursday, has painted a grim picture of the food situation inSierra Leone.The report, a copy of which was made available to IPS onWednesday, warns that: ''The food supply situation is tighteningin the main towns. The price of rice has tripled in the capitalFreetown and the supply of food and water is deteriorating. Anacute food shortage is also reported and severely affects alleconomic activities.''According to the report, only one-fifth of the shops andmarkets have reopened since the upheaval. Limited fooddistribution to vulnerable people in the capital Freetown, Bo(South), Kenema (Southeast) and Makeni (North) are underway forabout 26,000 people, it adds.Despite the looting that followed the coup, the report saysabout 21,000 tonnes of relief food was reported to be available inthe country as of Jul. 1.In late 1996, an FAO/World Food Programme Crop and Food SupplyAssessment Mission to Sierra Leone estimated rice paddy productionat about 391,000 tonnes. This was 10 percent above the previousyear.Production of root crops was also projected to increase to anestimated 328,000 tonnes, seven percent above the previous year.Cereal import requirement for 1997 had been estimated at 260,000tonnes and the food aid requirement at 80,000 tonnes.Cereal food aid requirements to supportresettlement/rehabilitation activities implemented by the WorldFood Programme(WFP) had been estimated at 60,500 tonnes.''With the current upheaval,'' said Rukandema, ''import andfood aid requirements will increase significantly.''Besides Sierra Leone, the FAO report says that serious foodsupply difficulties persist in the Great Lakes Region, made up ofBurundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic ofCongo (formerly Zaire).In Burundi, a June FAO/WFP Mission estimated total foodproduction in 1997 at one percent above 1996 and four percentbelow the 1988-93 pre-crisis average.''Despite a relaxation of the embargo(imposed in July 1996 toforce the army to give up power), food prices remain very high,ranging from one-third to 275 percent higher than a year ago,''said a report compiled by the FAO/WFP Mission.In Rwanda, a similar mission at the same time found that totalfood production in 1997 will be well below the pre-crisis level,despite the need to feed 1.6 million more people than a year ago.In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the food and securitysituation of the remaining Rwandese refugees scattered in manyplaces remains critical, with a high incident of severemalnutrition.According to the FAO, Sub-Saharan Africa's cereal importrequirements in 1997 are expected to be lower than last year bysome 21 percent, reflecting the generally satisfactory 1996harvests in West Africa and parts of the Horn (Eritrea, Ethiopia,Djibouti and Somalia), and a relatively good harvest, now nearingcompletion, in Southern Africa.''However, the sub-regions food aid needs, though some 15percent lower than last year, remain high, estimated at about twomillion tonnes. Food aid pledges currently fully match therequirement, but speedier deliveries are needed,'' the FAO reportsaid.The FAO Representative in Kenya, Harold Norton, said onWednesday that the purpose of the report was to raise alarm to theauthorities concerned.''What we are trying to do is alert people in advance...that wesee a potential problem, that needs to be addressed now,'' Nortonsaid. (end/ips/mn/pm97)Origin: Harare/AFRICA/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: 17 Aug 1997 08:01:16 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: HEALTH: Foodborne Infections Massively Under-ReportedMessage-ID: < 4169195423.389436572@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 13-Aug-97 ***Title: HEALTH: Foodborne Infections Massively Under-ReportedBy Gustavo CapdevilaGENEVA, Aug 13 (IPS) - The actual number of cases of foodborneinfections throughout the world is up to 350 times higher than thenumber reported, says a World Health Organisation (WHO) report.The latest WHO Quarterly Statistical Report points out thatdiseases transmitted by contaminated food affect hundreds ofmillions of people in both developing and industrialisedcountries.The U.N. agency highlights the human costs of foodborneillnesses, pointing out that diarrhea - usually caused bycontaminated food or water - attacks 1.5 billion children agedfive and under and kills more than three million every year.But the report also stresses the economic costs. It cites, forinstance, the 1991 cholera epidemic in Peru, which in the firstthree months alone led to the loss of 70 million dollars due tothe closing of food establishments and the drop in tourism, andmore than 700 million dollars in losses for the fishing industry.A broad range of foodborne infections are present in developingcountries, including cholera, campylobacteriosis, escherichia coliinfections, salmonellosis, shigellosis, brucellosis and hepatitisA.But the incidence of such diseases is also on the rise in theindustrialised world, in spite of universal availability ofpotable water, adequate levels of sanitation and hygiene andwidespread use of technologies such as pasteurisation.According to studies cited by WHO, five to 10 percent of thepopulation of developed countries suffers from foodborneinfections annually.The list of illnesses present in rich countries is headed bythe increasingly widespread listeria monocytogenes, escherichiacoli 0157 and salmonella typhimurium, which is resistent to anumber of antibiotics. The report describes the three diseases as''a new and significant public health threat.'' Both Japan andScotland suffered outbreaks of escherichia coli 0157 last year,for example.In the United States, up to 12 million people fall ill andseveral thousand are killed every year by seven pathogens -camplyobacter jejuni, clostridium perfringens, escherichia coli0157:H7, listeria monocytogenes, salmonella, staphyloccocus aureusand toxoplasma gondii - which cost the country up to 35 billiondollars in healthcare.Fritz Kaferstein, the director of WHO's Food Security and AidProgramme, said health authorities frequently ''fail to recognisethe significance of food security for the health and developmentof the community.'' He added that food security could only bereached through comprehensive efforts in research, controls,development of infrastructure, epidemiology, training andeducation.WHO advocates the concept of ''shared responsibility'' bygovernment authorities, business and consumers in the fightagainst foodborne infections.In many Latin American and Caribbean countries, mandatoryreporting systems have been implemented in an attempt to curb thespread of such diseases.The 1991 cholera epidemic that broke out in Peru and spread toneighbouring countries had infected more than one million peopleand caused 10,000 deaths by 1994. The disease was found to befrequently transmitted through contaminated food sold at streetstalls and beverages served with contaminated ice. It also spreadthrough raw fish and insufficiently cooked food.The report adds that few preventive measures have been taken inAsia. Although Japan represents an exception to that rule,salmonella has made more frequent appearances there due towidespread dietary changes, including the icreased consumption ofeggs, and last year close to 9,600 people fell ill and 11 werekilled in an outbreak of escherichia coli 0157:H7. The foodsresponsible for the outbreak were identified in only a fewisolated cases.Scarce information is available on foodborne diseases inAfrica, because there are few controls, the report underlines.However, it cites a 1991 outbreak of botulism in Tanzania spreadthrough the consumption of fish, which caused 18 deaths.A 1994 epidemic of escherichia coli 0157 in Egypt was traced tohamburgers and contaminated dairy products. An investigation ofsupermarkets, butchershops and farms found the bacteria present insix percent of unpasteurised milk, six percent of beef, fourpercent of de-boned chicken and four percent of lamb. (END/IPS/tra-Origin: Montevideo/HEALTH/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Sun, 17 Aug 1997 15:18:54 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: Hello and apologyMessage-ID: < 970817151850_100177073@emout08.mail.aol.com Hi Guys,l want to apologise for the long silence. For the first two weeks in July,our computer was down . After we crossed that bridge, "something happened tothe mouse" as my son put it. Thereafter, l left to spend four glorious weeksin Gambia and Ivory Coast. The business opportunities are boundless if one islooking, and there is a new Islamic bank that is more than willing to workwith business entrepreneurs, but best of all, they do not charge interest. Mydaughter Amie tried to send a message to the Gambia-L for me, and thougth shehad been successful but that was not the case. l have come back with a badsore throat but look forward to re-joining the bantaba and answering anyquestions l am able to. l have missed the interesting discussions. Torstein,please tell me a little about your internet venture. Feel free to e=mail meas follows: Gunjur@aol.com Education group, l have info. about a student who needs assistance with feesetc.Glad to be back although l wish l could be in Gambia right now.Jabou Joh.------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 00:22:55 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Hello and apologyMessage-ID: < 01BCAB6D.0124B8A0@diil.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCAB6D.012C59C0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCAB6D.012C59C0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableJabbou!Welcome back! Your absence was somewhat felt around here,but its also a =good thing that you have been home and hopefully will tell us some of =your general impressions of how things are going.I understand that the =Rainy Season has NOT been very generous with its water this year,so I =hope that would not seriously affect the yields this year.=20Regards Bassss!----------From: Gunjur@aol.com [SMTP: Gunjur@aol.com Sent: 13/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=CB=C7=E4=ED/1418 06:18 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Hello and apologyHi Guys,l want to apologise for the long silence. For the first two weeks in =July,our computer was down . After we crossed that bridge, "something =happened tothe mouse" as my son put it. Glad to be back although l wish l could be =in Gambia right now.=20Jabou Joh.=20------------------------------Date: Sun, 17 Aug 1997 20:54:26 PDTFrom: "amy aidara" < amyaidara@hotmail.com To: Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu Subject: Self introductionMessage-ID: < 19970818035427.27623.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHello Brothers and Sisters,My name is Amy Aidara.Now I am a student in Malaysia.I am in my firstyear and I am majoring in politicalscience.I can speak French also because I did my primary and high schoolin Ffrench.I am born in Gambia.That,s all I can tell you about my self.yoursamy______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 08:29:35 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: missing rainsMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970818072935.0071bb74@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 18:53 16/08/97 -0000, Torstein Grotnes wrote:>Good news?>The last two days has seen heavy rains, like I have never experienced>before.TORSTEIN! THANKS FOR THE GOOD AND ENCOURAGING NEWS. LET'S ALL HOPE THATNATURE WILL HEAR OUR CRIES."And keep up the good thinking up there!", you too.REGARDS,ABDOU OUJIMAI------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 08:48:33 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19970818074833.00719ff4@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 13:38 15/08/97 -0000, Torstein Grotnes wrote:>Headline from The Point newspaper Thursday, August 14, 1997.>------------------------------------->* Ebou Touray is envoy to ROC, Tombong Saidy heads GTV, Radio Gambia *TOMBONG! CONGRATULATIONS AND GOOD LUCK. IT IS INDEED A PLEASURE TO HAVE THEGTV AND RADIO GAMBIA CHEF ON THE LIST. HOPING TO BE HEARING FROM YOU OFTEN.THE SAME WISHES GOES TO MR. TOURAY (AM NOT SURE IF HE WILL GET THIS MESSAGE- DOESN'T MATTER).TORSTEIN! TAKK FOR INNSATSEN.REGARDS,ABDOU OUJIMAI------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 11:11:21 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Self introductionMessage-ID: < 01BCABC8.19BC21E0@dien.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCABC8.19C3C300"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCABC8.19C3C300Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAmy!Welcome to to the Bantabaa! And ,please,take your seat and feel free to =express yourself.Regards Bassss!!----------From: amy aidara[SMTP: amyaidara@hotmail.com Sent: 14/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=CB=C7=E4=ED/1418 06:54 =D5To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Self introductionHello Brothers and Sisters,My name is Amy Aidara.yoursamy______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 21:49:39 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: farewell & unsubscribeMessage-ID: < 199708181243.VAA21201@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIDear Gambia-lers,It has been a privilege meeting all of you on this forum. I havelearnt a lot, and I hope I can rejoin the List in the near future.My MBA program is done and I am out of here!In case you come to the Gambia in the not too distant future, pleasecheck me out for a reminiscence of these good moments. To all of you,'keep up the good work down there'!My address is: Industrial Development Unit, Ministry of Trade andIndustry, Independence Drive, Banjul. Tel (Res.) 227158, (Off.)226600.Au revoir!!! Thanks for the company.Lamin Drammeh(Japan).PS: Subscription managers,Please unsubscribe me from 12 midnight, Monday Aug. 18.------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 21:53:33 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199708181247.VAA21226@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIList Managers,Please add Baboucarr Manneh to the List again. his email isLamin.------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 8:34:21 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: hghanim@nusacc.org, Subject: RE: New memberMessage-ID: < TFSGUGES@nusacc.org Welcome Tony,I hope your experiences were good and thanks for the help in getting backGCDB (now Meridien) back up to the international banking standard .Habib-----Original Message-----From: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 5:12 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: New member<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Hello to the Gambia List.I am new to the List, but not to The Gambia, having just spentalmost three and a half years there. I hope I made a contribution to thecountry especially in economic developmentthrough my work with the banking sector and other organizations. Myfamily and I very much enjoyed our stay in The Gambia and want to keep intouch. Please feel free to reach me through gambia-l, or my directe-mail : acsog@aol.com. Tony-----Original Message-----From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 4:53 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New member<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Gambia-l,Anthony Grant has been added to the list. Welcometo the Gambia-l Mr. Grant, we look forward to your contributions.Please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 8:42:21 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@commit.gm, Subject: RE: Extract from The Point Aug.14Message-ID: < TFSGWZIS@nusacc.org Honesty pays folks,Ebrima deserves this . I remember when his nickname was BUGUL DARA ( doesnot want any thing -wollof language-)I think that was due to not taking bribes ...at customs dept.Again good luck Ebrima (buguldara) Taurey.Habib Diab Ghanim-----Original Message-----From: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: Friday, August 15, 1997 7:28 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Extract from The Point Aug.14<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm Correct Mr. Ghanim.It should be Howard. My spellchecker needs a update!Thanks,TorsteinCommit>Congratulations to Tombong and Mr. Tauray>I think the author meant Howard University in Washington DC not Harvard>University in Boston Mass.>Habib Diab Ghanim>>Any spelling errors are all mine.------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 10:09:58 EST5EDTFrom: "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)Message-ID: < D8A85B07B3@owl.forestry.uga.edu Joern,Which book were you referring to of Steven Goulds?Thanks,Laura------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 14:25:34 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Soccer: African results updateMessage-ID: < 9708181825.AA55780@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitFor all the soccer lovers, here is the latest world cup qualifiers fromAfrica:South Africa defeated Congo in Johanesburg in front of 100,000 personsaccording to CBS Telenoticias. The score was 1 - 0. superb goal at 14minutes first half by a guy whose name was difficult to me to understand.Cameroon defeated Zimbabwe 2 - 1 in Harare.The African teams are already defined.Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon and South Africa are headed to France98!Hope to see you there!Regards,Moe S. Jallow=========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 11:43:47 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Katim TourayMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970818112753.21063C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGambia-l,On behalf of the management team of Gambia-l, I am pleased to inform youof the return of Dr Katim Touray to the list. Katim is the originalfounder of what continued today as the current Gambia-l. The managementteam has voted to restore him to his former position aslistowner/manager and will resume the activities attached to the position.In case of any doubt, the management team consists of the following.Subscription managers: Momodou Camara, Amadou Janneh, Sarian Loum andLatjorr Ndow.Listowners/Managers: Tony Loum, Abdourahman Touray and Katim Touray.Since, the list has more than quadrupled in membership during Katim'sabsence, I have asked him to reintroduced himself and to also expound abit on the history of the list for the benefit of the new members. I amalso reforwarding a piece that I wrote last January 31st on theoccasion of our first anniversary touching a bit on the history, again forthose members who enrolled after that date.So, please join us in giving a warm welcome back Dr to KatimTouray.ThanksTony Loum---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Fri, 31 Jan 1997 11:39:25 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: GAMBIA-L:The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: First anniversaryHi Everyone,Let us take a time out for a moment from the hot and substantive debatetopics to reflect on the fact that today, January 31st is the firstanniversary of our listserv Gambia-l hosted by The University ofWashington.Contrary to what many may have believed, I am not the originalfounder of Gambia-l. That honor belongs to Dr Katim Touray of Madison,Wisconsin. He first started a discussion group after the 1994 Jawara coupd'etatwith a few friends. I believe that Dr Amadou Janneh was among the originalfew. I was introduced to Katim in 1995 by a Senegalese calledMoussa Samb whom I met in the newsgroup soc.culture.africa. I think thatI was the sixth member to join the group which Katim informally ranthrough his email account at The University of Wisconsin, Madison. By thebeginning of 1996, we were informed by him that we needed a new host sincesome reasons, we would not be carried past the end of January. So, thesearch for a new host site started but with no luck and success. At thelast resort, I contacted my University and got a pleasant and affirmativeresponse. We brainstormed on the configurations that reflects the currentsetup of Gambia-l which was a collective decision from the relatively fewmembers at the time. Those included the following: Amadou Janneh,Malanding Jaiteh, Latjor Know, Lamin Drammeh, Roddie Cole, Sammy BruceOliver, Sarian Loum, Momodou Camara, Abdou Touray, Morro Ceesay, LatjorrNdow, Modou Kolley, Sarjo Bojang. If I should miss anybody's name,it is unintentional, please point that out to me and you will berecognized. Since, we decided that we wanted to be global and be visibleworld wide, we had to select a name for the list. Suggestions weretossed around ranging from Gambia-Net to others but finally settled onGambia-L which was first suggested by Malanding Jaiteh, if my memory iscorrect. On April 8th 1996, Katim shocked everyone by abruptly resigningfrom the group over a philosohical disagreement with the rest ofthe membersregarding the adoption of certain rules and regulation for the list. I wasdeeply saddened over his departure. He had worked so hard and did so muchwith the technical configurations. I personally appealed to him to reversehis decision and return but was not successful. Hopefully, sometimes inthe future, he might relent. That void in the technical management wasadmirably taken over by Abdou Touray, who up to this date is doing anabsolutely marvellous job.Gambia-l has come a long way from our humble beginnings. Thisdate, one year ago, we were less than 20 members. Today we have over 180members enrolled. We can boast of membership in all the continents. Allpraise is due to you members for your interest in becoming involved andspreading the word of our existence to Gambians and friends of The Gambia.As you can see, we are still growing weekly.I am forwarding the very first posting in Gambia-l that tookplace exactly one year ago today. I hope that this brief piece our historywill be of interest.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================PINE 3.95 MESSAGE TEXT gambia-l Msg 1 of 1,208 TOPDate: Wed, 31 Jan 1996 18:00:24 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: Multiple recipients of list GAMBIA-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: We did it !Hi Everyone,Congratulations to all of us and welcome to GAMBIA-L. I have addedeverybody to the list and you should all have received the standardwelcome message. We have not yet added the additional piece drafted byKatim which will be done soon. I am taking this opportunity to take aninventory of the list. I want to make sure that everybody has been addedon, in the event that some typos were made in the addresses. So, I amasking that everybody responds to the list and confirms that theyreceived this message and the welcome. Katim and I will match it againstwhat we have now to ensure that everybody is properly added on.We will finalize the administrative functions soon. So, I amasking Katim to continue taking the lead role to ensure the smoothfunctioning of GAMBIA-L.Again, let us congratulate ourselves for stickingtogether to lead ourselves to even greater heights.Sarjo, I have made sure that Modou Kolley is included. Iwill give you a call later on tonight.Katim, I have sent you two messages on your calshpaddress. I hope that you will receive them before the deadline of thetermination, otherwise I will forward them again tomorrow.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 11:50:35 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970818114920.21063G-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBrian Manga Touray has been added to the list. We welcome him and willlook forward to his introduction and contributions.ThanksTony Loum------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 22:16:22 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Katim TourayMessage-ID: < 01BCAC24.5F315540@diih.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCAC24.5F38F660"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCAC24.5F38F660Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDr.Touray!The day that you Thought of this huge THOUGHT was indeed a great day =for Gambia! So,welcome back to the BANTABAA, and thank you so much for =your vision!Regards Basss!Subject: First anniversaryHi Everyone,Let us take a time out for a moment from the hot and substantive debate=20topics to reflect on the fact that today, January 31st is the firstanniversary of our listserv Gambia-l hosted by The University ofWashington.=20Contrary to what many may have believed, I am not the originalfounder of Gambia-l. That honor belongs to Dr Katim Touray of Madison,Wisconsin.------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 13:08:02 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < binta@iuj.ac.jp >, < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Signing Off?Message-ID: < 199708182100.XAA18333@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMr. Drammeh,I can only hope that you will receive this before you get unsubscribed. IfI may, I would like to, on behalf of Gambia-l, say that it was more thanwonderful to have met you, while assuring you that the process of learningfrom one another has been mutual. I cannot but reminesce that your style,as is probably to be expected of a good student of economics, has beenconcise, straightforward, and economical. But above all, it has beenintelligently critical. That is a manner of discourse I am sure many of usin this list has learnt quite a lot from. We will definitely miss you.Having said that, I wish to take this opportunity to wish you all thebest of luck once you get back to your station at work in Gambia. Some ofus will definitely find you out once we are in Gambia. It has been a greatencounter - of the first kind!!!!Momodou Sidibeh----------> Från: binta@iuj.ac.jp > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: New Member> Datum: den 18 augusti 1997 14:53> List Managers,> Please add Baboucarr Manneh to the List again. his email is> Lamin.------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 16:06:42 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)Message-ID: < B0000004138@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm >Which book were you referring to of Steven Goulds?Stephen Jay Gould, I think. I don't remember excactly, but as far as Iremember I only read 3..."Ever since Darwin", "The Panda's Thumb"and "The Flamingo's Smile". I would have quoted which one if I onlyhad remembered it. All of these books are eminently readable though,and I can recommend them all! (This is popularised science books,really a collection of essays each).JoernCommit------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 06:21:25 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970819042153.AAA18758@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Mariama Njie has been added to the list. Welcometo Gambia-l Mariama, we look forward to your contributions.Please send your introduction to gambia-l@u.washington.edu regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 21:36:27 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970818213451.26308D-100000@saul2.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIICharles Fernandez has been added to the list. We welcome him and will lookforward to his introduction and contributions.ThanksTony Loum------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 08:18:35 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Katim TourayMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970819071835.0072f64c@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Tony!I know of two Katim Touray's (one ex-Armitage student who also worked forthe Dept. of Agric as a soil scientist(??) and an ex-Muslim High student),so I have been wondering which one of them it is. Who ever it is, he is verymuch welcomed back and thanks for all his inputs.Regards,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 00:44:57 PDTFrom: "amy aidara" < amyaidara@hotmail.com To: Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu Subject: confirmationMessage-ID: < 19970819074458.15710.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHello,BrothersI confirm that I have received your welcome letter. I am very gladto be one of you. I hope that by being a member of gambia-L, I willmake many friends but not ennemies.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 00:49:44 PDTFrom: "amy aidara" < amyaidara@hotmail.com To: Gambia-L@u.Washington.edu Subject: confirmationMessage-ID: < 19970819074945.8158.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHello,BrothersI confirm that I have received your welcome letter. I am very gladto be one of you. I hope that by being a member of gambia-L, I willmake many friends but not ennemies.But when I was reading your bureau, I noticed that you are allbrothers. Why didn't you put a lady at least? I think that it willbe very nice if we can have a sister there. I hope you are not" antiwomen ".Think about it seriouslyyoursamy______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 09:52:24 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Soccer: African results updateMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010DD@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMe too-I hope to see you there. I do hope that Denmark will qualify,because I have followed the team for nearly every match since Wembley1981, EC 1992 in France etc. Asbj=F8rn> ----------> From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu [SMTP: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > Sent: 18. August 1997 20.25> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Soccer: African results update>=20> For all the soccer lovers, here is the latest world cup qualifiers> from> Africa:>=20> South Africa defeated Congo in Johanesburg in front of 100,000 =persons> according to CBS Telenoticias. The score was 1 - 0. superb goal at> 14> minutes first half by a guy whose name was difficult to me to> understand.>=20> Cameroon defeated Zimbabwe 2 - 1 in Harare.> =20> The African teams are already defined.> =20> Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon and South Africa are headed to> France> 98!>=20> Hope to see you there!>=20>=20> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow>=20> ==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D> =3D=3D=3D> =----------------------------------------------------------------------> ---> =20>=20------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 8:38:40 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: postmaster@nusacc.org, Subject: RE: Delivery failure!Message-ID: < TFSGVSQS@nusacc.org xx-----Original Message-----From: postmaster@nusacc.org Sent: Monday, August 18, 1997 10:55 AMTo: Habib GhanimSubject: Delivery failure!<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------######## Delivery failure #########Error: Error connecting to mailserver, please try again later.To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Date: Mon, 18 Aug 1997 8:51:15 -0500######## Mail body #########To: Gunjur@aol.com, Subject: RE: Hello and apologyReceipt-Requested-To: hghanim@nusacc.org Return-Receipt-To: hghanim@nusacc.org X-Mailer: TFS Gateway /220000000/220040200/220000285/220080161/Jabou Joh,Can you please give me the name and address of this Islamic Bank and anycontact person?Welcome back and thanksHabib Diab Ghanim-----Original Message-----From: Gunjur@aol.com Sent: Sunday, August 17, 1997 3:18 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Hello and apology<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Hi Guys,l want to apologise for the long silence. For the first two weeks inJuly,our computer was down . After we crossed that bridge, "something happenedtothe mouse" as my son put it. Thereafter, l left to spend four gloriousweeksin Gambia and Ivory Coast. The business opportunities are boundless ifone islooking, and there is a new Islamic bank that is more than willing toworkwith business entrepreneurs, but best of all, they do not chargeinterest. Mydaughter Amie tried to send a message to the Gambia-L for me, and thougthshehad been successful but that was not the case. l have come back with abadsore throat but look forward to re-joining the bantaba and answering anyquestions l am able to. l have missed the interesting discussions.Torstein,please tell me a little about your internet venture. Feel free to e=mailmeas follows: Gunjur@aol.com Education group, l have info. about a student who needs assistance withfeesetc.Glad to be back although l wish l could be in Gambia right now.Jabou Joh.**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 9:10:10 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: amyaidara@hotmail.com, Subject: RE: confirmationMessage-ID: < TFSHGMFY@nusacc.org Sister Amy,I am pretty sure if there was a sister that volunteered and is qualifiedto do some of the technical work she will definitely be part of the team.Please, Let's not get this imported idea of feminism interfere in ourfuture. As long as the job is done it does not matter who does it . Ifyou may permit I would suggest a women's committee with you and Ancha andLaura be the chairpersons. By the way I remember seeing some discussionsby a group called the first ladies ! Am I right ?I am sure there are many sisters helping directly where Tony and theother brothers are. Thanks for bringing it up but it is not worth makingan issue out of this.PeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: amyaidara@hotmail.com Sent: Tuesday, August 19, 1997 8:30 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: confirmation<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Hello,BrothersI confirm that I have received your welcome letter. I am very gladto be one of you. I hope that by being a member of gambia-L, I willmake many friends but not ennemies.But when I was reading your bureau, I noticed that you are allbrothers. Why didn't you put a lady at least? I think that it willbe very nice if we can have a sister there. I hope you are not" antiwomen ".Think about it seriouslyyoursamy______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com **************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: 19 Aug 1997 13:36:22 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: International InvestorMessage-ID: < 624025501.400974036@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 15-Aug-97 ***Title: DEVELOPMENT: International Investors By-pass AfricaBy Thalif DeenUNITED NATIONS, Aug 15 (IPS) - The profit-conscious internationalbusiness community is pouring billions of dollars into the vibranteconomies of Asia while virtually ignoring the economically-troubled, poorer nations of sub-Saharan Africa.''This situation raises important issues for developmentpolicy,'' says U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan.The U.N. chief, a national of Ghana, is unhappy that privatesector investment continues to flow unevenly to developing nations -and in the process, shuts out African countries desperately inneed of capital. ''It tends to benefit some countries, and toleave others aside,'' he complains.Acccording to the latest figures released here, foreign directinvestment in developing countries totaled a hefty 244 billiondollars in 1996. Of this, more than 48 billion dollars went toAsia while a measly 2.6 billion dollars went to Africa.The worst-affected are the 48 least developed countries (LDCs) -described as the poorest of the poor - 33 of which are in Africa.Only one percent of direct foreign investment went to these 48LDCs, each of whom has an average annual per capita income of lessthan 700 dollars.Of the 48, about one-third are also afflicted by politicalturmoil. These include Afghanistan, Angola, Burundi, Cambodia,Ethiopia, Haiti, Liberia, Mozambique, Rwanda, Sierra Leone,Somalia and Sudan.In a report released early this year, the Geneva-based U.N.Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said investment flowsto Africa remain minimal for several reasons: small markets, poorinfrastructure, unskilled labour, high levels of external debt andthe negative perception of the continent.Annan says that if the private sector continues to by-passAfrica, donors have to be more careful in how they target officialdevelopment assistance (ODA). ''With less aid money to go around,much more attention is being given to make sure it is used well,''he said.Annan points out that developing nations are making policy andinstitutional changes so as to attract private sector capital andcreate ''an enabling environment.''''Development assistance can often be crucial in creating suchan environment. In other words, careful targeting of ODA can beinstrumental in attracting investment capital,'' he argues.In terms of regional allocation, the largest quantum of U.N.grant resources currently goes to Africa - 1.7 billion dollars ofthe 4.8 billion dollars earmarked in 1995. ''The aim of thisassistance is to strengthen the capacity of weaker countries to beeffective participants in the global economy, '' says Annan.The Secretary-General also says that one of his majorpriorities is to establish a new partnership for developmentbetween the United Nations and the private sector.Carol Bellamy, Executive Director of the U.N. Children's Fund(UNICEF), says that private investment and financing areabsolutely vital if the poorest countries are to emerge frompoverty.''Yet, they cannot attract the private sector without ODA. AndODA not only helps these countries weather painful economicreforms, but enables them to create the social and economicinfrastructure that is vital to development,'' she said.Despite a steady rise in the number of people with incomes ofless than a dollar a day, overall aid to developing countriesdeclined from 58.9 billion dollars in 1995 to 55.1 billion dollarsin 1996. In 1996, only four countries - Denmark, the Netherlands,Norway and Sweden - met or exceeded the U.N. target of 0.7 percentof gross national product (GNP) as ODA.At the World Economic Forum summit in Zimbabwe in May, 12countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC)agreed to provide increased incentives to attract foreigninvestors to the region.''We don't care who buys our mines, just as long as the minesmake money and contribute to the exchequer,'' said ZambianPresident Frederick Chiluba whose government has successfullyprivatised about 145 state-run companies.In 1995, the 12 SADC countries - Angola, Botswana, Lesotho,Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland,Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe - attracted an average of about 90million dollars in foreign investments each. This was in contrastto about two billion dollars that went into Peru, 4.5 billiondollars into Hungary and 7.0 billion dollars into Singapore.''These figures indicate there is a serious barrier here,''said David Robins, executive vice president of the Union Bank ofSwitzerland, one of the participants at the Forum. (END/IPS/td/mk)Origin: Washington/DEVELOPMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 16:20:50 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: confirmationMessage-ID: < 33F9ABC2.C05@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:> Please, Let's not get this imported idea of feminism interfere in our> future.> Thanks for bringing it up but it is not worth making> an issue out of this.Oppression of women has not been IMPORTED to Africa. It's an Africanmatter as well as a European ..... oneTherefore the struggle against it does not need to be imported, butconducted in an african, european ..... way and context and should neverbe neglected, ignored nor pushed aside until one fine day in future whenpeople stop saying that it's not worth making an issue about it.Hopefully it will stop being an issue but that's not the case now and Ithink Amys remark is absolutely justified.Andwomen's committees should not serve the purpose of excluding womenaspects from vital discussions : let's not deal with it - lets pass iton to the womens commitee.Andrea------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 10:41:02 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: confirmationMessage-ID: < 9708191441.AA34544@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:> > Please, Let's not get this imported idea of feminism interfere in our> > future.> Oppression of women has not been IMPORTED to Africa. It's an African> matter as well as a European ..... one> women's committees should not serve the purpose of excluding women> aspects from vital discussions : let's not deal with it - lets pass it> on to the womens commitee.Habib...I saw this one coming!Do you really believe that the idea is IMPORTED????Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 17:22:39 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: confirmationMessage-ID: <19970819152314.AAA31126@LOCALNAME>On 19 Aug 97 at 0:49, amy aidara wrote:> But when I was reading your bureau, I noticed that you are all> brothers. Why didn't you put a lady at least? I think that it will> be very nice if we can have a sister there. I hope you are not" anti> women ".Hello Amy and others,Sarian Loum is a sister, so not every one on the scbscriptionteam are men.Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 11:33:01 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Nigeria: Action Alerts (fwd)Message-ID: < 9708191533.AA35534@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitNigeria: Action AlertsDate distributed (ymd): 970818Document reposted by WOAThis posting contains an action alert from Project Undergroundon the current hunger strike by Ogoni political prisoners, andan action alert by the Sierra Club on behalf of a coalition oforganizations supporting a Nigeria Advocacy Week in September.These alerts and more frequent updates on related actions areavailable on the shell-nigeria-action listserv. Forinformation on subscribing to the listserv, send the message"help" to listproc@essential.org. THE OGONI 208/13/97"Abacha knows that executing them or even trying them willdraw unwanted attention. Instead, he seems prepared to letthem die in jail untried"- The New York Times, August 6, 1997-----------------------------------------------------------In 1995, internationally acclaimed writer and activist KenSaro-Wiwa was executed along with eight of his colleagues.The Ogoni Nine's only crime was their success is exposingShell oil's role in destroying their homeland, dismantlingtheir communities, and killing their brothers and sisters.Since the Ogoni began a nonviolent campaign against oildestruction, over 2,000 people have died at the hands of amilitary that is armed by and paid for by Shell.Today, another 20 Ogoni men are in prison in Port Harcourt,Nigeria, awaiting "trial" - framed for murder on the samecharges that the Nine were killed for last year. Some havebeen in jail for over three years, and still the Nigeriangovernment refuses to grant them bail, much less bring them totrial. Testimony by the 20 implicates Shell in their arrestand subsequent torture. As the most powerful entity inNigeria, there is no doubt that Shell could choose to sparethese men's lives, but instead, they are choosing to sit idlyby as they waste away in prison.Current Situation"Nyieda Nasikpo had just been released from the dark room theother day. The dark room is a prison within prison, servingas punishment within punishment. In this room, communicationswithin the prisons and other inmates is totally severed andthe detainee is locked perpetually with 24 hours totaldarkness in a 3x3 feet cell at the pleasure of the authorizedperson." Robert Azibaola, ND-HERO, and lawyer for the 20,June 1997The Nigerian military regime has gone to extreme lengths tokeep the Ogoni 20 out of court. They know that another trialon the same charges for which Saro-Wiwa was executed willattract unwanted attention. They have repeatedly changedvenues and used legal technicalities to keep the 20 in jail.On July 23 1997, Justice Daniel Kalio of the Rivers State HighCourt held that he did have jurisdiction to rule on thequestion of bail for the 20. Within a week, the governmenthad filed an appeal, and now the hearing on that appeal willbe held in late September.The 20 Ogoni men remain in jail under appalling conditions.On August 11, the 20 began a hunger strike, which willinitially continue for 10 days. They are calling forinternational solidarity and support.Who are the Ogoni 20?The Ogoni 20 currently are: Elijan L Baadom, John Banatu,Ngbaa Baovi, Kagbara Bassee, Kale Beete, Friday Cburuma, PaulDeekor, Godwin Gbodor, Blessing Israel, Adam Kaa, BenjaminKabari, Baribuma Kumanwe, Baritule Lebe, Taagalo Kmonsi,Nyieda Nasikpo, Sampson Ntiginee, Nwinbari A Papah, ZorzarPopgbara, Samuel A Sigha, and Babina Visor.The Ogoni 20 are supposedly being held in connection with themurders of 4 Ogoni chiefs in Giokoo on June 21, 1994. One ofthe 20 was arrested in May 1994, prior to this crime evenbeing committed. At various times there have been 23 Ogoni(excluding the 9 who were executed in November 1995) arrestedand charged in relation to those same murders. The lastarrest was in November of 1996. 20 of the 23 are still incustody. Of the other three, one, Clement Tusima, died incustody in August 1995. The other two have been released,reportedly after their employers exerted pressure on theNigerian authorities.The men are kept in severely overcrowded cells, each withdozens of prisoners. All must sleep on the floor. Torture,denial of medical care, starvation, and poor sanitaryconditions are all listed as complaints. All of them arecurrently in poor health.Shell's Role"Shell Police replied that nothing can make us free from theirhand, and that even if they forgave others, they cannotforgive the indigenes of Bomu and Dere communities becausethey are the causes of the hindrances to their operations inOgoniland" - written by two of the Ogoni 20, September 21,1996.The Ogoni 20 are in prison because they, like Ken Saro-Wiwa,opposed Shell's dirty operations in Nigeria and thedevastation of Ogoni land through 30 years of oil drillingactivities. Like Ken Saro-Wiwa, these men stood up for theirrights when death squads began to sweep through their homelandin response to their nonviolent protests.As the above quote attests to though, Shell had a direct rolein the arrest, detention, and subsequent torture of at leastsome of the Ogoni 20. Shell's security force, known locally asthe "Shell Police" are accused of numerous incidents ofrepression of peaceful protest and harassment of activists.On January 30, 1996, in response to public outrage overSaro-Wiwa's execution, Shell stated "It is our establishedposition that we recognise and support The UniversalDeclaration of Human Rights. The issue of the right to fairtrial is clearly of public concern and we felt it importantthat we reiterate the Group's position on this". Despiterepeated requests, this is as far as the corporation has gonetowards intervening in the Ogoni 20 case.Is Shell going to stand by while 20 more people are hanged formurders they did not commit, before a kangaroo court? Moreprobably, will they continue to congratulate themselves forbeing the world's most profitable corporation while 20 morepeople waste away in jail? Shell must take responsibility forthe Ogoni 20."We have been dumped into detention without any hope of a fairtrial, thus causing our families to suffer untold hardships.....the Ogoni civil disturbance tribunal said the case againstus 'is not an ordinary murder case'. So we know there is moreto this than meets the eye. The Government is settling an oldscore." -The Ogoni 20WHAT YOU CAN DO:1. Contact Shell immediately. Demand that they use every bitof their influence in Nigeria to ensure a swift, speedy andjust trial. In the US, call 1 800 845-5264 or fax713-241-4044 and address Mr. Phillip J. Carroll, CEO, ShellOil Corporation, Houston, TX 77252. Email Shell at awesome_shell@shelloil.com " and cc: project_underground@moles.org " or visit their website at2. Organize demonstrations at Shell stations. Get a grouptogether to go on hunger strike (even if only for a day!) Insolidarity with the 20. Get involved in the Shell / Nigeriacampaign.************************************************************Courtesy of AFRICA-NMoe S. Jallow====================================================================--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 09:54:58 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: confirmationMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970819093156.9649B-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Sister Amy,Thanks for bringing up the gender issue in regards to the management teamof Gambia-l. I am sure that similar thoughts might have lingered in otherpeople's mind so it is a good opportunity to shed some light on thecircumstances that led to the make up of the team. I will also like topoint out that we are not a bunch of male chauvinistic pigs whointentionally excluded women.As Momodou Camara correctly pointed out Sarian Loum is female.During the early days of Gambia-l, Sarian was the first and only female inthe group which was not by design and lasted for the first few monthsbefore we started getting other female enrollees. During those times, wehaddiscussed about it and unsuccessful tried recruiting other female members.In setting up the management team, we called for volunteersand the current make up reflected those who volunteered themselves forthe tasks at the time.As word got out of our existence with the list increasing inmembership size, we started getting other female enrollees. Today, I amproud tostate that we have many females in the group who are makingsignificant and invaluable contributions to the list.I am sure that earlier and longtime members of Gambia-l willverify my facts.ThanksTony LoumOn Tue, 19 Aug 1997, amy aidara wrote:> Hello,Brothers> I confirm that I have received your welcome letter. I am very glad> to be one of you. I hope that by being a member of gambia-L, I will> make many friends but not ennemies.> But when I was reading your bureau, I noticed that you are all> brothers. Why didn't you put a lady at least? I think that it will> be very nice if we can have a sister there. I hope you are not" anti> women ".> Think about it seriously> yours> amy> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 13:08:26 EST5EDTFrom: "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: confirmationMessage-ID: < F3A28920E5@owl.forestry.uga.edu Greetings,In reguards to Habib's reference to a women's committee, I'dbe happy to help out. Of course, it would depend on the other womenin the list. If there is an apparent need I'm all for it. But,being new to the list I'm not entirely sure of any apparent need. Wedefinately do not need to create a bureaucracy with in our freethinking list. There are issues of gender in the Gambia and not outof line to talk about. Think about it. We'll decide together whatto do.Thanks,Laura------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 20:37:57 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: confirmationMessage-ID: < 01BCACDF.CA05E640@diim.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCACDF.CA0F0E00"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCACDF.CA0F0E00Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableWell,Andrea is right in saying that oppression of Women is not a =European monopoly(Africa is also notorious for it) and Habib is also =right in saying even if there was one,the way to go about fighting it is =Not to declare a blanket war on men,as its the case in most gender =struggles in the West.Because even though very many African men =unknowingly benefit from the second Class Status of their womenfolk,it =does not and cannot follow from that that most African men are =ideologically opposed to the development of the black Woman as a full =and free human being.I believe,with time,Amy would realise that even though the founding =fathers of Gambia-l are all men except one,Sarian,it is totally unfair =to assume that the demographics of the people in control of this forum =is nothing but a reflection of real life back home.Maybe she has not yet =heard of the GambiaNet or the Education Committee some of whose members =are very smart women like Andrea,Ndey Kumba,Isatou Secka,Ndey Marie =Njie.As for Sarian,she is one of the managers.So,unless Amy's questions =are just meant to seek information about how this place is run,I would =then have to say that she is pointing her accusing fingers in the wrong =direction! Because most men here on this forum are not only well =informed and sensitive to the plight of Gambian Women,but they are also =dedicated to participate in the fight to end her second class citizen =status.So,please keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 15:08:17 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: confirmationMessage-ID: < 9708191908.AA48410@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAndrea wrote:> And> women's committees should not serve the purpose of excluding women> aspects from vital discussions : let's not deal with it - lets pass it> on to the womens commitee.> AndreaAndrea, I agree!The idea of forming a women's committee serves no purpose other thandiluting the strength of "our togetherness". What we need is men and womenjoining hands in order to work together to achieve a common goal. While Iam not advocating male dominance over women, I think that men should bemore open-minded by sharing their resources with their loved ones.These types of discussions are always nerve-touching since they relaythe feelings that we have towards each other. I remember a while back whenwe discussed the issues of female circumcission and physical abuse, it tookthe women on the list a long time to join in the discussions. This justgoes to show that discussions of such issues should include more women whocan stand up against what they believe to be an "unfair" treatment.What we need is more women to come forward and bring the issues that theywant addressed. This forum is probably a good place to start. But withoutleaders who can take the initiative to bring forth their ideas, it would bealmost impossible to justify a balanced dialogue between the men and women.Great strides have been made by women all over the world but the struggleneeds to continue.More than ever, we need more women Doctors, Lawyers, Judges,Engineers...and...maybe even presidents. Who knows...the next president ofthe Gambia could be a woman.....nothing is possible!Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Aug 1997 15:16:16 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: confirmationMessage-ID: < 9708191916.AA30670@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThe last part of my prvious message should read:More than ever, we need more women Doctors, Lawyers, Judges,Engineers...and...maybe even presidents. Who knows...the next president ofthe Gambia could be a woman.....nothing is IMPOSSIBLE! (with a smile)Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 09:07:04 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010E6@dkdifs02.dif.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends due to absence and heavy problems to be logged-on at my job Ihave not been able to send you information given to me from The Gambiamore than a week ago. I have shortened the information, but you will =seethat the situation is described very seriously. Asbj=F8rnAsbjorn,"...It is actually a very bad year..it rains very barely and often =weeksapart..it isjust raining today..i do not know how many millimetres but not much...aftera 2-3 week dry spell.....I understand ... that most of the rice seedsetc..theydsitributed to the farmers are considered lost..in fact..some of themoreexperienced hands are wondering why the Govt. has not officiallydeclaredit a Drought year....it is terrible...some of the local people havestarted doorto door sale of their few domestic animals..a terrible sign ..there isrealhunger...even though the reality of poverty in our part of the world isa fact of life..for now...I hope I have given your a clue about the =rainsituation......anyway as we say here..God is great..we are hopeful.."------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 12:06:36 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < 01BCAD62.AAC3F320@diio.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCAD62.AAC3F320"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCAD62.AAC3F320Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Nordam!Thanks for that ' video Clips' ;but is it not amazing that even though =we have urged more than three times Gambia's Agricultural Research =Institute to give us a Resume of what is going on in this regards,they =still have not done so,even though they are now members of Gambia-L?Again,Mr.Nordam,thanks for the Info.,and keep up the good work down =there!Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 8:51:41 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: good newsMessage-ID: < TFSGZNES@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableAlhamdu lillah-Thank GodI just spoke to a friend of mine in Banjul =2E It is RAINING again quite =20heavily =2E This is really the best news for Gambia and the region=2E The =20==20much needed water is back=2EJust sharing with you=2EHabib Diab Ghanim**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 16:54:09 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: <19970820145450.AAA28136@LOCALNAME>On 20 Aug 97 at 8:51, hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:> Alhamdu lillah-Thank God> I just spoke to a friend of mine in Banjul . It is RAINING again> quite heavily . This is really the best news for Gambia and the> region. The much needed water is back. Just sharing with you.> Habib Diab GhanimThanks for the information Habib and Asbjorn,I don't think these late rains will help the farmers who havealready planted their seeds in June. I can imagine most of thecrops being pre-mature.One could expect a more detailed information about the situation andconsequences from the list members NARI (National AgriculturalResearch Institute) and NARB (National Agricultural Research Board)but it seems they have joined the culture of silence like most ofthe list members.Here is an extract from FROYAA issue of No. 29/97____________________________________________________________LACK OF RAINS CAUSES CONCERN AMONG FARMERS IN THE URDFarmers in the Upper River Division are expressing concern on thisyear's rainfall pattern which has made it almost impossible to sowcertain crops.The rainy season started early, in mid June, in some places which isnormal for most people to plant their crops such as "suunoo" andmaize.These two crops had no problem in germinating because they aredraught resistant crops. Groundnuts which is the main cash cropsuffered a great deal because it cannot be planted when the soil isdry. The lack of consistent rainfall makes it very difficult for mostfarmers to grow groundnuts this year.In some places, the rainfall pattern is so poor that one can hardlycount any place where rain has fallen on two occasions within thelast forthnight. The rains that poured in some places were simplyshowers which did not allow farmers venture ploughing and growinggroundnuts.According to many farmers that this reporter spoke to, they decidedto grow only "suunoo" because that appears to be the only crop whichcan resist drought and has the ability to mature early.Because of fears, some young people are beginning to drift to thetowns and other urban centres in the Gambia and Senegal. According toone interviewee, he decided to come to Serrekunda so that he can earnsomething to send to his parents, otherwise, he said, they willsuffer because of hunger. He said maize, which is referred to as theearly crop, is not promising this year because of low rainfall. Hefears that if the trend continues even the early maturing crops,maize and "suunoo" will not mature and the likely consequences willbe hunger.One farmer from Macca Masire said not more than four rains have comethere and each rain was always followed by dry spells. "Some farmersare persuading their youths to leave for Kaolack, Dakar or Serrekundaso that they may be able to send some food back home," said a farmer.It is very clear that the farming season has been hampered because ofthe inconsistent rainfall throughout the country. If this situationcontinues for more weeks the government may have to declare theseason a national disaster and prepare contingency measures to dealwith the situation.However, some people still express doubt as to wether the rain wouldnot come down later than expected because of flood in other parts ofthe world. It is now a wait and see affair. this is why human beingsshould find other sources of water to do farming and store enoughfood for problem years rather than rely entirely on the rain or smallstock of food._____________________________END_______________________*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 11:44:33 EST5EDTFrom: "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: good newsMessage-ID: < 10A3C9E5B6B@owl.forestry.uga.edu Hello Folks,The news of rain in Banjul is wonderful. Does anyone know the rainsituation in the NBD, URD, CRD, etc? I'm worried about my adoptedfamily in NBD. Is there a site where we can get weather reports.I've tried the major sites like CNN and the Weather Channel. Isthere an African weather site?Thanks,Laura------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 11:44:22 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < 9708201544.AA46182@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitToma, thank you for the FOROYAA news.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 11:49:56 EST5EDTFrom: "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < 10A53D40E7E@owl.forestry.uga.edu Momodou,Thanks for the information. It's a terrible situation and I ampraying for help in this time of need.Thanks,Laura------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 17:51:12 GMT+1From: "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < 4B86ED941C9@amadeus.cmi.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableMomodou, Asbj=F8rn and Habib,thanks for information about the rain. I just received a letter froma friend in Bakau who wrote that the rice they had planted in their"Faros" in Kachikally had died.With reference to Momodou's comment:> One could expect a more detailed information about the situation and> consequences from the list members NARI (National Agricultural> Research Institute) and NARB (National Agricultural Research Board)> but it seems they have joined the culture of silence like most of> the list members.Are these governmental organizations, directly under President'sOffice, and thus always speaking more or less on behalf of thegovernment? And if they are, are they keeping quiet on behalf ofthe government?The whole thing may turn into a delicate political matter, especiallyas some people a couple of years ago stated that the heavy rains werea confimation of God's blessing of Jammeh's government......Thismay have been the thoughts of only a few people or just a way oftalking ("wax rek"), but I have in other contexts (in Gambia) seenthat failing crops have been interpreted as caused by badrelationships between people and between people and the land (such asquarrel over user rights to land).A more concrete political problem is whether there are sufficientmoney reserves for the government to take action in case the mostimportant cash-crop, peanuts, will fail (as suggested by the Foroyaaarticle).Best regards,Heidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 18:42:19 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: good newsMessage-ID: < 01BCAD9A.85B483A0@dihh.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCAD9A.85BDAB60"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCAD9A.85BDAB60Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHabib!Thanks very much for the Info. and keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 19:11:31 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < 01BCAD9D.37903680@dikd.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCAD9D.37995E40"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCAD9D.37995E40Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Camara!Thanks, that was great! It turns out that the Euphoria that followed =the subscription of the Agricultural or whatever Institute was =absolutely premature,and maybe Mr.Grotnes is also fast asleep,because =the little info.we have got so far has come from our own =people(Camara,Nordam,Habib etc...)Please,all of you keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 19:31:24 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < 01BCADA0.CB066DA0@diji.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCADA0.CB173680"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCADA0.CB173680Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableA more concrete political problem is whether there are sufficientmoney reserves for the government to take action in case the mostimportant cash-crop, peanuts, will fail (as suggested by the Foroyaaarticle).Best regards,Heidi SkramstadHeidi!Thanks for the info.Of course,there is an element of indignity involved in begging for =help,but if the situation is as bad as we think it is,I think the state =should declare the rural Areas disaster areas and seek food aid from =United Nations Food Agency.But if they have enough Dalasis with which =they could buy food for the peasnts,that is much more dignified.Because =prophet Moh. has said that even though "both hands are good,the upper =hand(the hand that feeds its owner) is always better than the Lower =hand"Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 12:14:28 -0500From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: DekatMessage-ID: < 199708201720.MAA18010@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi folks,i'm back. in wollof, we say 'dekat.'as Tony Loum mentioned a few days ago, i've been on the list before, andhavecome back to the fold. Mr. Loum asked me to re-introduce myself, and i'veconcurred, especially given that one person wrote to ask exactly whichKatim Touraywe are talking about.well, i am the Katim that went to Armitage High School, and worked at theformerDept. of Agricultural Research as a Soil Scientist. i returned to the USin 1990 to workon Ph.D. in Soil Science at the Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated in1994. i'vestayed on in Madison, doing a whole bunch of things, including trying tomake a living!it was while i was in the summer after i graduated that the then Jawaragovernmentwas overthrown. as we all know, this set off a lot of discussions in theGambiancommunity, not least among those of us that were then in cybespace. istill had2 e-mail accounts, and decided to convert one of them to a mail distributorto serveas a rudimentary mailing list.it wasn't a big deal. if you've ever used the Unix operating system to anydegree ofseriousness you'll know it takes to do something like distributing mail isto set upa dot file. essentially, you create a file with the e-mail addresses ofall those youwant to receive mail sent to that address, and voila! you're one your way.any e-mailsent to that address will now get copied to all on the file you created.and because thefirst character in the name of the file is the period, and the rest of thename is'forward' it is called a 'dot foward' or .forward file. there you go.i did not go into all this to bog you down with computerese. rather, i didit to showhow really easy the whole thing was. perhaps the only other maintenanceissuewas to edit the file once in a while, to add or remove names. i emphasizehow easyit was to counterbalance all the talk about how great a job i did. iappreciate thecompliments, but i'd also like to put it on record that it wasn't really abig deal.when we started, about Aug. '94, we had a few people. among the earliestsubscriberswere Dr. Amadou Janneh, and now Dr. Roddy Cole. Rohey Wadda-Jobe was thenschooling in Scotland, i believe, and she was on too for a while. TonyLoum later joinedwhen a Senegalese friend of mine who was a visiting Fulbright Scholar gavehim myname. I turned my Senegalese friend to the Internet, and it was when hejoinedSenegal-L that he met Tony. the rest, as they say, is history.about Jan. '95, my e-mail account with my famous dot foward file was to beshutdown, so we had to scurry around for a host for the list. it was then thatTony camethrough for us, and got the University of Washington to host Gambia-L. asyou cansee, it's been great since.i'd also like to say that even though a few countries had formed theirlists beforeus, we didn't leave the gates later because we didn't try. i rememberwriting to anumber of people about, first, getting The Gambia connected to theInternet, andlater about hosting a Gambian mailing list. ofcourse, this business isalways filledwith frustration, but persistence pays too.when i left Gambia-L (i don't remember exactly when) we had, i think, about50 orso people. and there were members all over the place. this raises a veryinterestingissue for me. i reviewed the list membership about 2 nights ago, and atthat timethere were 258 members. in other words, the list has grown five-fold in myabsence!. this is just great, because it proves that not only do peoplenot need me,but you know what, they actually do *better*! this is an importantrealization giventhe human tendency toward a feeling of being too important. sometimes thistendency is called being power hungry, megalomania, and all what not. so,youare now informed, this list really did very well, thank you, without me.so what do i bring back to the list then? well, not much. i'm sorry todissappointyou, but my motivation in coming back hinges strongly on my realizationthat ifi am serious about helping out The Gambia in anyway i can, i better be apart ofthe debates and dialogue. this in no way refers to what contributions ican orshould make. for this reason, i have the previlidge of picking andchoosing whati do and say, and when. not exactly unselfish you might say, but thenremeber isaid you shouldn't expect much.i must say that it's a *WONDERFUL* feeling to see Gambians staking theirclaimsin cyberspace. i've been thinking a while now about what moves we've madeasa nation in our attempts to develop. i think it was fundamentally flawedto takeagriculture and make it the cornerstone of our development efforts. comingfroman agriculturalist, this might be shocking to a lot of you. but pleasetake someParacetamol, and bear with me a moment.i think we should have, and should now redidicate our efforts towardpositioningour country as an information technology and industry leader in Africa. itisnot enough to build a top-flight telecommunications system. mobile phones,andpothole-filled roads don't make a great recipe for progress. we have toseriouslyaddress the educational system, and build institutions that will turn outthe peoplethat will lead us into the 21st century. in this regard, we are fortunatebecause youcan produce crack programmers with nothing but good teachers, and a lowly486 PC. i'm not even talking about a Pentium-based PC.i insist on building our human resourse pool because it is evident that ournaturalresource base is being depleted at astronomical rates. to make mattersworse,the demands on our natural resources are increasing. this all leads to adetriorationin our quality of life, and more poverty. think about it, why not put ourefforts onincreasing the value of an increasing resource (people), rather thaninvesting inrains that never show up. i think if the rains were a girl friend orboyfriend, theywould have been fired long time ago!i guess, i'll leave it at that for now. i'll look foward to hearing fromyou, especiallyyour ideas about where we should head to now. but i must say that iprobably willnot be able to be as active as this e-mail might suggest. i'm mega busy,and thismight affect the frequency with which i contribute to the debates. plus, ithink it'swonderful to LISTEN. so i'm going to keep learning the noble art of, well,listening!have a great day!Katim------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 16:23:02 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Just happened in The GambiaMessage-ID: < B0000004334@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm Just after midday today Wednesday 20 Aug. a big booming noise was heard allover Pipeline/Fajara.The rain has been falling heavily from the morning, creating local floods.It seems the five storey high building complex under final construction onKairaba Avenuejust opposite the American Embassy has totally collapsed.The Kairaba Avenue is closed for traffic and there are firetrucks andPolice at the scene.I have not heard of any causalities yet, but this was in the middle of theworkday with normallyseveral workers on and around the building.Nobody knows the reason for the collapse yet. It seemed like a solidconstruction, and was one ofthe most visible signs on a new boost in the construction sector.The complex was as far as I have heard going to be used by differentbusinesses and companies.I will bring you more details as I get to know them.Torstein,The Gambia------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 14:05:51 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < 9708201805.AA50664@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHeidi wrote:> With reference to Momodou's comment:> > One could expect a more detailed information about the situation and> > consequences from the list members NARI (National Agricultural> > Research Institute) and NARB (National Agricultural Research Board)> > but it seems they have joined the culture of silence like most of> > the list members.> >> Are these governmental organizations, directly under President's> Office, and thus always speaking more or less on behalf of the> government? And if they are, are they keeping quiet on behalf of> the government?I do not think we can count on these "governmental organisations" tovoluntarily dessiminate information without the government's approval. Thatis why I am not surprised about the "lurkings" of these organisations'members on Gambia-L.> A more concrete political problem is whether there are sufficient> money reserves for the government to take action in case the most> important cash-crop, peanuts, will fail (as suggested by the Foroyaa> article).Yes, indeed! Here we have a very delicate matter at hand. You do not haveto be farmer to realize that crop failure is a problem. Every Gambian (andnon-Gambian concerned) around the world will feel the pinch as theirfamilies become unable to feed themselves due to the lack of food and cashto buy food with. This is when the government and the AgricultureDepartment need to step in and assure the public that there should be nocall for panic. But, what are they doing (or planning) about this situationas we speak??? What alternatives, if any, do they have in place forsituations like this one??Regards,Moe S. Jallow==============================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 13:56:24 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@commit.gm, Subject: RE: Just happened in The GambiaMessage-ID: < TFSKZNTG@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableWhat a shame!!First and foremost please advise us of any causalities ,injuries etc=2EI hope that no one was killed =2EAccidents like this happen a lot in Cairo, Egypt and Nigeria and other =20oriental countries=2EUsually what happens is that the builders use over twenty more bags of =20sand per one bag of cement to save money and increase their profits=2E I =20hope that was not the case in Gambia =2EThanks for this timely infoPeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: gambia-l@commit=2EgmSent: Wednesday, August 20, 1997 1:28 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Just happened in The Gambia--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" (tgr@commit=2Egm)Just after midday today Wednesday 20 Aug=2E a big booming noise was heard =20==20allover Pipeline/Fajara=2EThe rain has been falling heavily from the morning, creating local =20floods=2EIt seems the five storey high building complex under final construction =20onKairaba Avenuejust opposite the American Embassy has totally collapsed=2EThe Kairaba Avenue is closed for traffic and there are firetrucks andPolice at the scene=2EI have not heard of any causalities yet, but this was in the middle of =20theworkday with normallyseveral workers on and around the building=2ENobody knows the reason for the collapse yet=2E It seemed like a solidconstruction, and was one ofthe most visible signs on a new boost in the construction sector=2EThe complex was as far as I have heard going to be used by differentbusinesses and companies=2EI will bring you more details as I get to know them=2ETorstein,The Gambia**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 20:52:25 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: DekatMessage-ID: <19970820185309.AAA13806@LOCALNAME>On 20 Aug 97 at 12:14, Katim S. Touray wrote:> Hi folks,> i'm back. in wollof, we say 'dekat.'> as Tony Loum mentioned a few days ago, i've been on the list before,> and have come back to the fold.Welcome back Katim. It has been a long time and we are very deligtedto have you back.Thanks for picking me up two years ago from soc.culture.africanewsgroup, when I was equired about meeting Gambians incyberspace.Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 22:40:17 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: good newsMessage-ID: < 01BCADBA.0C04E160@dicg.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable----------From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH[SMTP: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: 16/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=CB=C7=E4=ED/1418 10:29 =E3To: ' hghanim@nusacc.org' Subject: RE: good newsHabib!Grotnes has said he would bring us the details,maybe we shouldwait until we know the impact of the colapse and whether there were any =human victims!keep up the good work down there!Regards Basss!------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 16:13:07 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Soccer: African results updateMessage-ID: < 9708202013.AA58522@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAsbjorn wrote:> Me too-I hope to see you there. I do hope that Denmark will qualify,> because I have followed the team for nearly every match since Wembley> 1981, EC 1992 in France etc. AsbjornAbsjorn,I just realized that I hadn't replied to your message. Yes, Denmark willqualify for France '98. Infact, they are on top of their group and has 1match remaining.I am also a fan of Denmark and AJAX :=))).Here is the latest info. for that Group.Group 1G W L T GF GA PtsDenmark 6 4 0 2 12 3 14Greece 6 3 2 1 8 4 10Croatia 5 2 0 3 10 6 9Bosnia 6 1 4 1 4 12 4Slovenia 5 0 4 1 4 13 1Remaining schedule:Croatia - Bosnia 09/06Slovenia - Greece 09/06Denmark - Croatia 09/10Bosnia - Slovenia 09/10Greece - Denmark 10/11Slovenia - Croatia 10/11Regards,Moe S. Jallow=============================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 17:03:50 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Soccer: African results updateMessage-ID: < 9708202103.AA32250@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> I just realized that I hadn't replied to your message. Yes, Denmark will> qualify for France '98. Infact, they are on top of their group and has 1> match remaining.....I mean 2 matches remaining.Denmark - Croatia 09/10Greece - Denmark 10/11Regards,Moe S. Jallow=============================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 00:01:20 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < dekat@itis.com >, < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: DekatMessage-ID: < 199708202202.AAA06496@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitKatim,Thanks a lot for that very interesting and stimulating piece. I am afraidthough that you position is almost scaring. I mean when an Africanagricultural scientist suggests we change our priorities by allocating thefront seat to information technology instead of agriculture, then veryserious questions need to be asked. You wrote about investing in the humanresource potential for IT for the next century. But what about the morethan 700.000 Gambians engaged in agriculture?Information technology itself is an industrial infrastructure. You need awhole array of different kinds of research centres, industries, banks,institutions, (both public and private) whose effectiveness, or efficientrunning should need this info. tech. base in order to become competitive.My opinion is that it is not enough with a local public market withcomputers and telephones (mostly locked in queer wooden boxes) in privatehomes. You need an industrial back-up to not only give these servicessustainable upswing, but to, as well, provide the state with an enlargedtax-base, which would be necessary for even further infrastructural andother public investments. Unless Gambia industrialises, Gamtel will sooneror later reach a peak supply and service extension capacity whose growthrate will be almost stagnant. This will especially be occasioned by aneconomy that grows at just over 3% while the population increases by about4.1% annually.On the other hand, if the living standards of the farmers are raised,one can expect the enlargement of the revenue base of the state and asubsequent increase in public spending. A diversified, export-orientedagriculture should not just provide food security. It is the natural basesof an eventual industrial take-off.70% of Gambians are engaged in agricultural production (2/3 of these arewomen). The consumption of these people should provide much of theinvestment capital needed to give the manufacturing and service sectors theboost needed to make Gambia a so-called middle income country. When thisdoes not happen Gamtel itself will become the cow whose milk will be usedby the government to feed other ailing sectors. The sooner this happens themuch better for Gambia and Gamtel. (Gamtellers on the list may be able tohelp here?). To make a long story short, I should maintain thatagricultural production must receive highest priority. But this should notmean that investment in other sectors must be neglected. Investments inagriculture on the one hand and that in education and IT on the other neednot be mutually exclusive. The fish processing industry is growing slowly;but I cannot see why Gambia should not export maize - the staple diet inmost of Southern Africa (milli-milli, I think its called), canned mangoesand other tropical fruits (like the Ivory Coast has been doing since the60s. In fact this country's relative success was largely due to earlyinvestment in its agricultural potential which subsequently laid thefoundation for its industrial prowess(?)). We could also export beans, and"FINDO" to the rest of the world. Can anyone remember when last you dinedon it?Dr. Touray, your lack of time notwithstanding, I would be more thangrateful if you would, if even briefly, share your views as to why anagricultural revolution in the Gambia still seems a distant mirage.Best Regards,Momodou Sidibeh.--> Från: Katim S. Touray < dekat@itis.com > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Dekat> Datum: den 20 augusti 1997 19:14> Hi folks,> i'm back. in wollof, we say 'dekat.'> as Tony Loum mentioned a few days ago, i've been on the list before, and> have> come back to the fold. Mr. Loum asked me to re-introduce myself, andi've> concurred, especially given that one person wrote to ask exactly which> Katim Touray> we are talking about.> well, i am the Katim that went to Armitage High School, and worked at the> former> Dept. of Agricultural Research as a Soil Scientist. i returned to the US> in 1990 to work> on Ph.D. in Soil Science at the Univ. of Wisconsin-Madison and graduatedin> 1994. i've> stayed on in Madison, doing a whole bunch of things, including trying to> make a living!> it was while i was in the summer after i graduated that the then Jawara> government> was overthrown. as we all know, this set off a lot of discussions in the> Gambian> community, not least among those of us that were then in cybespace. i> still had> 2 e-mail accounts, and decided to convert one of them to a maildistributor> to serve> as a rudimentary mailing list.> it wasn't a big deal. if you've ever used the Unix operating system toany> degree of> seriousness you'll know it takes to do something like distributing mailis> to set up> a dot file. essentially, you create a file with the e-mail addresses of> all those you> want to receive mail sent to that address, and voila! you're one yourway.> any e-mail> sent to that address will now get copied to all on the file you created.> and because the> first character in the name of the file is the period, and the rest ofthe> name is> 'forward' it is called a 'dot foward' or .forward file. there you go.> i did not go into all this to bog you down with computerese. rather, idid> it to show> how really easy the whole thing was. perhaps the only other maintenance> issue> was to edit the file once in a while, to add or remove names. iemphasize> how easy> it was to counterbalance all the talk about how great a job i did. i> appreciate the> compliments, but i'd also like to put it on record that it wasn't really> big deal.> when we started, about Aug. '94, we had a few people. among the earliest> subscribers> were Dr. Amadou Janneh, and now Dr. Roddy Cole. Rohey Wadda-Jobe wasthen> schooling in Scotland, i believe, and she was on too for a while. Tony> Loum later joined> when a Senegalese friend of mine who was a visiting Fulbright Scholargave> him my> name. I turned my Senegalese friend to the Internet, and it was when he> joined> Senegal-L that he met Tony. the rest, as they say, is history.> about Jan. '95, my e-mail account with my famous dot foward file was tobe> shut> down, so we had to scurry around for a host for the list. it was thenthat> Tony came> through for us, and got the University of Washington to host Gambia-L.as> you can> see, it's been great since.> i'd also like to say that even though a few countries had formed their> lists before> us, we didn't leave the gates later because we didn't try. i remember> writing to a> number of people about, first, getting The Gambia connected to the> Internet, and> later about hosting a Gambian mailing list. ofcourse, this business is> always filled> with frustration, but persistence pays too.> when i left Gambia-L (i don't remember exactly when) we had, i think,about> 50 or> so people. and there were members all over the place. this raises avery> interesting> issue for me. i reviewed the list membership about 2 nights ago, and at> that time> there were 258 members. in other words, the list has grown five-fold inmy> absence!. this is just great, because it proves that not only do people> not need me,> but you know what, they actually do *better*! this is an important> realization given> the human tendency toward a feeling of being too important. sometimesthis> tendency is called being power hungry, megalomania, and all what not.so,> you> are now informed, this list really did very well, thank you, without me.> so what do i bring back to the list then? well, not much. i'm sorry to> dissappoint> you, but my motivation in coming back hinges strongly on my realization> that if> i am serious about helping out The Gambia in anyway i can, i better be a> part of> the debates and dialogue. this in no way refers to what contributions i> can or> should make. for this reason, i have the previlidge of picking and> choosing what> i do and say, and when. not exactly unselfish you might say, but then> remeber i> said you shouldn't expect much.> i must say that it's a *WONDERFUL* feeling to see Gambians staking their> claims> in cyberspace. i've been thinking a while now about what moves we'vemade> as> a nation in our attempts to develop. i think it was fundamentally flawed> to take> agriculture and make it the cornerstone of our development efforts.coming> from> an agriculturalist, this might be shocking to a lot of you. but please> take some> Paracetamol, and bear with me a moment.> i think we should have, and should now redidicate our efforts toward> positioning> our country as an information technology and industry leader in Africa.it> is> not enough to build a top-flight telecommunications system. mobilephones,> and> pothole-filled roads don't make a great recipe for progress. we have to> seriously> address the educational system, and build institutions that will turn out> the people> that will lead us into the 21st century. in this regard, we arefortunate> because you> can produce crack programmers with nothing but good teachers, and a lowly> 486 PC. i'm not even talking about a Pentium-based PC.> i insist on building our human resourse pool because it is evident thatour> natural> resource base is being depleted at astronomical rates. to make matters> worse,> the demands on our natural resources are increasing. this all leads to a> detrioration> in our quality of life, and more poverty. think about it, why not putour> efforts on> increasing the value of an increasing resource (people), rather than> investing in> rains that never show up. i think if the rains were a girl friend or> boyfriend, they> would have been fired long time ago!> i guess, i'll leave it at that for now. i'll look foward to hearing from> you, especially> your ideas about where we should head to now. but i must say that i> probably will> not be able to be as active as this e-mail might suggest. i'm mega busy,> and this> might affect the frequency with which i contribute to the debates. plus,> think it's> wonderful to LISTEN. so i'm going to keep learning the noble art of,well,> listening!> have a great day!> Katim------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 17:02:52 -0500 (CDT)From: umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Just happened in The GambiaMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970820165433.25675A-100000@pollux.cc.umanitoba.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello everyone,I'm actually doing my masters in Structural Engineering andits always very sad when something like this happens (collapse of abuilding). I would like to get some info about some Civil (Structural)Engineering companies in The Gambia and the Ministry of Works. Ifanybody knows any addresses please send it to me directly.Thanks,Alieu------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 21:14:27 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < B0000004360@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm Dear Gambia-L members.I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more ofwhat is happening.The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there ishundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening thedebris/concrete pieces.By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities.Several bodies have been carried out, nobody knows how many.Also because of the heavy rain today there seems to have been severalpeople, hiding from the rain under the construction at the time of theaccident.The building is completely flattened like you see when it has been aearthquake.The buildings on both sides are mostly unhurt, and as far as I could seethey are not evacuated.There is local traffic-jams and people are going around very quietly.This is a terrible tragedy.TorsteinThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 00:43:27 -0700From: "MOMODOU B. GASSAMA" < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: DekatMessage-ID: < 33FBF19F.E1A@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Hi everyone!I must first of all confess, being a new member, that Gambia-l is arather interesting project. I would at this moment like to welcome backDr. Katim Touray and thank him for his contributions in making themailing list a reality. No matter how much he tries to downplay hiscontributions, I personally think that he has done a wonderful job. Thatgoes to all the others who worked to bring about and continue tomaintain Gambia-l.I have since my membership been silently listening and trying to getinto the scheme of things. Katim Touray wrote:>i think it was fundamentally flawed> to take> agriculture and make it the cornerstone of our development efforts. =i think we should have, and should now redidicate our efforts toward> positioning> our country as an information technology and industry leader in Africa.=I couldn=B4t agree more with him. This fundamental flaw is evident notonly in The Gambia but in nearly the whole of Africa. It wasspecifically intended as such when the colonialists carved our economiesto fit their raw material requirements. If agricultural dependence waseconomical, all the so called developed countries would have nothing butfarms today. As is however the case, they have concentrated most oftheir efforts on technology and industry.The Gambia can in my opinion never make it out of the poorest countrieslist as long as it concentrates all its efforts on sectors that it hasno control over - agriculture and tourism. I think that our effortsshould be concentrated more on industy and technology.This is not to say that agriculture should be completely abandoned. No.We have the land. We might as well make use of it to feed ourselves andthereby save some foreign exchange.In this connection, small plotfarming and the complete dependence on rain should be discouraged.Commercial farming should be encouraged. Irrigation schemes should beundertaken. We have the water. We should abandon the "Yallah baahna"mentality and figure out ways to make our water resources work for us.Even the Egyptians of thousands of years ago realised the foolhardinessof depending on rain and thereby undertook irrigation schemes. Haven=B4twe learned in thousands of years? =The Gambia should thus in my opinion rethink its dependence onagriculture and rains. Our efforts should, as mentioned earlier, beconcentrated on industry, technology and other areas where we have morecontrol.Sorry for the length. I have however read message after message andseen how everyone is so concerned about the rains. It has always been myconviction that the our dependence on agriculture is unwise. I washowever motivated to write on the issue by Katim=B4s contribution. If wehad taken our destiny in our own hands and overcome our dependence onagriculture and rain, we might not be so worried now. Thanks for yourpatience.Buharry.------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 20:04:50 -0400 (EDT)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: Just happenedMessage-ID: < 970820200012_1387158177@emout17.mail.aol.com Habib, what happened in the Gambia am afraid I missed somethingthanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 20:40:51 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 9708210040.AA32800@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> Dear Gambia-L members.> I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of> what is happening.> The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is> hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the> debris/concrete pieces.> By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities.> Several bodies have been carried out, nobody knows how many.> Also because of the heavy rain today there seems to have been several> people, hiding from the rain under the construction at the time of the> accident.> The building is completely flattened like you see when it has been a> earthquake.> The buildings on both sides are mostly unhurt, and as far as I could see> they are not evacuated.> There is local traffic-jams and people are going around very quietly.> This is a terrible tragedy.SUBHANA LAH!What a tragedy!!!!Thank you Torstein. This is very bad news yet it's worth knowing about.We are appreciate it.MAY THE VICTIMS' SOUL REST IN PEACE....Amen.Regards,Moe S. Jallow========================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Aug 1997 23:47:05 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 33FBBA39.6373@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWHAT A TRAGEDY. MAY ALLAH, THE MERCIFUL, BE PLEASED WITH THE SOULS OFTHOSE WHO WERE VICTIMIZED (AMEEN). THANKS A LOT MR. GROTNES AND PLEASEKEEP US UPDATED.PA-MAMBUNA , LEXINGTON.The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > ( tgr@commit.gm > Dear Gambia-L members.> I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of> what is happening.> The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is> hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the> debris/concrete pieces.> By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities.> Several bodies have been carried out, nobody knows how many.> Also because of the heavy rain today there seems to have been several> people, hiding from the rain under the construction at the time of the> accident.> The building is completely flattened like you see when it has been a> earthquake.> The buildings on both sides are mostly unhurt, and as far as I could see> they are not evacuated.> There is local traffic-jams and people are going around very quietly.> This is a terrible tragedy.> Torstein> The Gambia------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 03:09:18 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: At least 40 injured in Gambia building collapseMessage-ID: < 33FBE99D.5129B8D4@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAt least 40 injured in Gambia building collapseCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.BANJUL, Aug 20 (Reuter) - At least 40 people were injured, someseriously, when a five-storey building under construction in the Gambiancapital Banjul collapsed in heavy rain on Wednesday, witnesses andhospital sources said.Thousands of people who converged on the site on Kairaba Avenueopposite the United States embassy were helping with rescue work,struggling to remove tonnes of rubble with bare hands, witnesses said.The 40 people taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital were allconstruction workers, hospital officials said.------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 09:42:09 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: At least 40 injured in Gambia building collapseMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970821084209.00727bdc@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Latir!Thanks for the forward. It is a relief to hear (so far) that no one died.Let's hope (for the best) that this is the reliable and correct news.Regards,Abdou oujimai> BANJUL, Aug 20 (Reuter) - At least 40 people were injured, some>seriously, when a five-storey building under construction in the Gambian>capital Banjul collapsed in heavy rain on Wednesday, witnesses and>hospital sources said.> Thousands of people who converged on the site on Kairaba Avenue>opposite the United States embassy were helping with rescue work,>struggling to remove tonnes of rubble with bare hands, witnesses said.> The 40 people taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital were all>construction workers, hospital officials said.------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 11:35:24 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: DekatMessage-ID: < 199708210935.LAA28897@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Tomaa,There are so many Momodous here! A close friend of mine, another MomodouGassama, who studied in Uppsala, is working with the Ministry ofAgriculture in Gambia; and if I remember rightly, you are a Stockholmerlike myself. So I must specially welcome you in joining the friendly fray.But I could not DISAGREE MORE with both Dr. Touray and yourself.It is true that the colonialists carved our agricultural production,through different commercialisation schemes, in order to suit theirindustrial needs. But they never intended this commercialisation process ofagriculture to become, on the one hand, Africa's gateway to fullparticipation in the world economy, and on the other hand, a basis forindustrialisation.Firstly, cash-crop production meant that most African societies lost foodsecurity. The people used to store their harvests whenever there is abumper crop, so that when next the rains fail they still have a back-upfood supply. Commercialisation of economic life meant that this stored foodcould be sold away(as the farmers are doing now at home) in order to buy items, which asJerry Rawlings said, "you have not only forced us into wanting, butneeding". The producer price of agri. products were always low. So thefarmers retained a smart insurance policy for themselves: they always hadthe option of turning to food-crop production whenever cash-crop pricesplummetted; meaning even less revenue for the state. After independence,governments set up monopsonistic (a market where there is only one buyer ofthe item sold) marketting boards whose principal purpose was to sellagricultural produce at a surplus so that the farmers can be adequatelycompensated from reserves whenever world market prices fall drastically.But this rarely happened. Revenue from the peasants was disproportionatelyinvested in the urban areas partly by financing a bourgeoining publicsector. Also the urban-rural terms of trade militated against the interestsof the peasants as they paid more for goods from the city relative to theirincome from their produce. And this has been the same story duringcolonoialism as well as during the post-independence period - throughoutthe continent, except for a handful of countries. AGRICULTURE HAS NEVERBEEN TRULY COMMERCIALISED.Secondly, the colonialists also deliberately (at least in some cases)destroyed the relative agri. industrial potential of some countries.Nigeria is a case in point. The processing of palm-oil, for instance, waswell underway and clearly showed possibilities of expanding into othersectors, when it was destroyed by the British. Africa was supposed toexport raw materials, in their rawest possible form. This way, differentlevels of processing, inducing employment opportunities and technicalknow-how, were also denied African countries. In Gambia a number of farmersin the country-side possessed their own mills from which they could pressoil from peanuts; and this was a tremendous boosts both economically, andnutrition-wise. Stupid commercial policies made sure that they wereoutcompeted by imported forms of vegetable and animal fat. Instead ofdeveloping our own resources and building on these local mills and makingour oil environment-friendly (perhaps through simple chemistry?) all of usbecame convinced that our groundnut oil in fact smells as soon as importedones arrived.Finally, Mr. Gassama acknowledges that "the so-called developedcountries...concentrate most of their efforts in industry and technology",since dependence on agriculture is uneconomical. Of course that is the casetoday. In the U.S, for instance less than 3% are engaged in directagricultural work. In Singapore, it is even less than 1%!! But should wenot remember how it all began. Has it not been the case that in mostdeveloped countries it was agricultural production that laid the foundationfor industrialisation? Was it not slave labour in the cotton fields andsugar plantations that largely financed the industrial revolution inEngland? The growth of the ginneries, refineries, the railways (fortransporting raw materials), farming implements, shipbuilding, banking,insurance, all have direct links to slavery and the agricultural productionof slave labour that set the big capitalist machinery in motion. Muchlater, our colonisation sustained this industrial push by supplyingindustrial raw-materials such as cotton (India), peanuts, palm-oil, cocoa,rubber, sisal, jute, hides and skins, minerals, etc. etc. Mr. Gassama seemsto have forgotten about "miracle rice" and the 'green revolution' in Asia.This not only averted famine, but induced political stability as well. Inmy view agricultural production in Africa plays a critical role in thedemocratisation process.Infact, the few countries in Africa (the exceptions to the rule, above)that seem to have done well (and some of them are still exemplary in manyways) are those that developed their agricultural productivity: IvoryCoast, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. I still maintain my previouspositions and would only add that we MUST MAKE SURE THAT FOOD IS NEVER USEDAS A WEAPON AGAINST US AS HAS BEEN THE CASE FORMALLY. I think there areother problems, technical ones perhaps, for agric. failure. Dr. Touray canperhaps enlighten us about that problem in the Gambia?Best regards,Momodou Sidibeh.----------> Från: MOMODOU B. GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: Dekat> Datum: den 21 augusti 1997 09:43> -------------------------------------------------------------------------> Hi everyone!> I must first of all confess, being a new member, that Gambia-l is a> rather interesting project. I would at this moment like to welcome back> Dr. Katim Touray and thank him for his contributions in making the> mailing list a reality. No matter how much he tries to downplay his> contributions, I personally think that he has done a wonderful job. That> goes to all the others who worked to bring about and continue to> maintain Gambia-l.> I have since my membership been silently listening and trying to get> into the scheme of things. Katim Touray wrote:> >i think it was fundamentally flawed> > to take> > agriculture and make it the cornerstone of our development efforts.> i think we should have, and should now redidicate our efforts toward> > positioning> > our country as an information technology and industry leader in Africa.> I couldn´t agree more with him. This fundamental flaw is evident not> only in The Gambia but in nearly the whole of Africa. It was> specifically intended as such when the colonialists carved our economies> to fit their raw material requirements. If agricultural dependence was> economical, all the so called developed countries would have nothing but> farms today. As is however the case, they have concentrated most of> their efforts on technology and industry.> The Gambia can in my opinion never make it out of the poorest countries> list as long as it concentrates all its efforts on sectors that it has> no control over - agriculture and tourism. I think that our efforts> should be concentrated more on industy and technology.> This is not to say that agriculture should be completely abandoned. No.> We have the land. We might as well make use of it to feed ourselves and> thereby save some foreign exchange.In this connection, small plot> farming and the complete dependence on rain should be discouraged.> Commercial farming should be encouraged. Irrigation schemes should be> undertaken. We have the water. We should abandon the "Yallah baahna"> mentality and figure out ways to make our water resources work for us.> Even the Egyptians of thousands of years ago realised the foolhardiness> of depending on rain and thereby undertook irrigation schemes. Haven´t> we learned in thousands of years?> The Gambia should thus in my opinion rethink its dependence on> agriculture and rains. Our efforts should, as mentioned earlier, be> concentrated on industry, technology and other areas where we have more> control.> Sorry for the length. I have however read message after message and> seen how everyone is so concerned about the rains. It has always been my> conviction that the our dependence on agriculture is unwise. I was> however motivated to write on the issue by Katim´s contribution. If we> had taken our destiny in our own hands and overcome our dependence on> agriculture and rain, we might not be so worried now. Thanks for your> patience.> Buharry.------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 8:40:18 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu, Subject: RE: confirmationMessage-ID: < TFSGVQBA@nusacc.org Laura,Thanks for your understanding. I only wanted to move forward in apositive way. We all know that there are inequities in many aspects evensometimes mothers (and fathers) give preference to some of their childreneven though they all came from the same woman's womb. Thanks foraccepting to be part of this important committee. What we needed is forsome good lady like Amy to point it out ( that we still do not have anywomen in the board or a women's Comm) but definitely not to accuse us ofbeing anti women.ThanksPeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu Sent: Wednesday, August 20, 1997 4:48 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: confirmation----------------------------------------------------------------------------Greetings,In reguards to Habib's reference to a women's committee, I'dbe happy to help out. Of course, it would depend on the other womenin the list. If there is an apparent need I'm all for it. But,being new to the list I'm not entirely sure of any apparent need. Wedefinately do not need to create a bureaucracy with in our freethinking list. There are issues of gender in the Gambia and not outof line to talk about. Think about it. We'll decide together whatto do.Thanks,Laura**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 8:54:35 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu, Subject: RE: confirmationMessage-ID: < TFSHAMWR@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableMoe,I just replied Laura =2E Maybe you will get a copy=2E What I felt was wrong==20is the implication that we were anti women as presented by Amy which is =20far from the truth=2E Yes we have a long way to go to be fair to our =20sisters, mothers and aunts but we are definitely NOT anti women=2EMoe , the reason why I think it is imported -feminism- is the basic =20difference in the way it is presented in the western societies=2E We all =20know that we are physically built different ( men cannot bear children ) =20so to try and equate us in ALL aspects can be misleading and fatal=2E It =20does not mean men are better than women =2E It just means there are certain==20things in life that women are meant to do and better than men too =2E You =20==20have good male cooks but who can organize a food related social function =20without our sisters =2E no one =2E We all play a very vital role and togeth=er =20we make it all happen , so one claims to be better=2E Sister Amy it is not=20==20personal but just to bring out your timely issue in the proper direction =20not accusing us of being anti-women=2EThanks for listening and sharing your views=2E As usualPeaceBrother Habib-----Original Message-----From: mjallow@st6000=2Esct=2EeduSent: Wednesday, August 20, 1997 5:30 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: confirmation--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg wrote:> > Please, Let's not get this imported idea of feminism interfere in our> > future=2E> Oppression of women has not been IMPORTED to Africa=2E It's an African> matter as well as a European =2E=2E=2E=2E=2E one> women's committees should not serve the purpose of excluding women> aspects from vital discussions : let's not deal with it - lets pass it> on to the womens commitee=2EHabib=2E=2E=2EI saw this one coming!Do you really believe that the idea is IMPORTED????Moe S=2E Jallow=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D =20mjallow@sct=2Eedu mjallow@hayes=2Ecom--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 9:22:47 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: heidis@amadeus.cmi.no, Subject: RE: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < TFSHKDES@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableHeidi,Keep up the good work and spirits=2EAs long as there are rains there is HOPE=2EThe seedlings can be replanted ( I know some do not have replacements but =20==20this can be a lesson for the future -do not use all your seedlings-)Again the world weather patters are not stable with El MUNOI coming again =20==20- meaning that almost every five years we have this global warming effect=20==20-=2ENo one can predict what will happen, from the high erosion of the beaches =20==20and the ugly dry spells or unexplained heavy destructive rainfalls But =20we can learn how to survive them=2EPeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: heidis@amadeus=2Ecmi=2EnoSent: Wednesday, August 20, 1997 9:07 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: Farming and rainfall--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Momodou, Asbj=F8rn and Habib,thanks for information about the rain=2E I just received a letter froma friend in Bakau who wrote that the rice they had planted in their"Faros" in Kachikally had died=2EWith reference to Momodou's comment:> One could expect a more detailed information about the situation and> consequences from the list members NARI (National Agricultural> Research Institute) and NARB (National Agricultural Research Board)> but it seems they have joined the culture of silence like most of> the list members=2EAre these governmental organizations, directly under President'sOffice, and thus always speaking more or less on behalf of thegovernment? And if they are, are they keeping quiet on behalf ofthe government?The whole thing may turn into a delicate political matter, especiallyas some people a couple of years ago stated that the heavy rains werea confimation of God's blessing of Jammeh's government=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2ET=hismay have been the thoughts of only a few people or just a way oftalking ("wax rek"), but I have in other contexts (in Gambia) seenthat failing crops have been interpreted as caused by badrelationships between people and between people and the land (such asquarrel over user rights to land)=2EA more concrete political problem is whether there are sufficientmoney reserves for the government to take action in case the mostimportant cash-crop, peanuts, will fail (as suggested by the Foroyaaarticle)=2EBest regards,Heidi Skramstad**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 11:04:02 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < TFSISRXX@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableSang,I am forwarding the requested info to you=2EFirst what are we going to do to help the victims=2E ?( I think the owners=20==20of the building or the contractor should be responsible)Second What is the Government going to do to stop this kind of problem in =20==20the future?Some points need to be clarifiedWas the foundation deep and strong enough to hold the weight of five =20stories?What was the role of the building control office in monitoring the =20quality of the structure? (right mixture of cement to sand and gravel, =20enough BRC, how long was the concrete set -usually 24 hours needed-)Was the high volume of traffic taken into consideration- the vibration of =20==20the passing vehicles? EtcI am sure these and many more will come upLet us pray for the victims to have a speedy recoveryPeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: gambia-l@commit=2EgmSent: Wednesday, August 20, 1997 6:29 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: A catastrophe!--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" (tgr@commit=2Egm)Dear Gambia-L members=2EI have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more ofwhat is happening=2EThe power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there ishundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening thedebris/concrete pieces=2EBy talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities=2ESeveral bodies have been carried out, nobody knows how many=2EAlso because of the heavy rain today there seems to have been severalpeople, hiding from the rain under the construction at the time of theaccident=2EThe building is completely flattened like you see when it has been aearthquake=2EThe buildings on both sides are mostly unhurt, and as far as I could seethey are not evacuated=2EThere is local traffic-jams and people are going around very quietly=2EThis is a terrible tragedy=2ETorsteinThe Gambia**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 08:26:01 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Building collapse in Gambian capital leaves 1 dead, 40 injured (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970821082539.18477C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 7:41:32 PDTFrom: AFP < C-afp@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.biz.industry.real_est+const,clari.biz.industry.othersSubject: Building collapse in Gambian capital leaves 1 dead, 40 injuredBANJUL, Aug 21 (AFP) - A five-storey building under constructionin the Gambian capital Banjul collapsed Wednesday, killing oneperson and injuring about 40 mainly Senegalese workers, informedsources said.Two workers were trapped in the rubble and rescue workers weretrying to pull them out.The circumstances of the collapse were unclear, but observersnoted that a huge clap of thunder had preceded the accident.A consortium of Senegalese and Gambian building firms hadcontracted to erect the building for the Gambian telecommunicationscompany Gamtel.-=-=-Want to tell us what you think about the ClariNews? Please feelfree to < > < comments@clari.net >.------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 12:58:26 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < 970821125755_1393405465@emout10.mail.aol.com Bass,l think there is a problem with your messages coming through. l have receiveda couple of messages sent by you that contained only the routing info. atthe end of the message but not the text.Jabou------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 13:02:18 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: good newsMessage-ID: < 970821130109_-2105771027@emout01.mail.aol.com Laura,Last week while l was in Gambia, heavy rains were reported from Brikama toGunjur for a three day period. I hope there was more after this.Jabou Joh------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 13:32:01 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Building collapse in Gambian capital leaves 1 dead, 40 injured (fwd)Message-ID: < 970821133134_-933606089@emout12.mail.aol.com Hi guys,The building that collapsed belongs to my brother-in law Amadou Samba, CEO ofGamsen construction. It is the same firm that constructed the airport and thenational arch. This building was being constructed to be leased to Swissairand a couple of other businesses. He and my sister called last night toinform me of this tragedy. There is one casualty and many injuries, mainlythe construction crew.As of last night, there were still two people trappedinside the building but rescue workers were reporting them alive as they weretalking to the people trying to rescue them.The national army as well asworkers from the Ports Authority with their cranes were on the scene. Thecause of the explosion is not yet known. However, l can assure everyone thatthe economization of cement is not the reason as mr Samba has partialownership of Gacem, a cement company at Kanifing industrial park, and has noconstraints as far as cement is concerned.This is a treeible tragedy, thecause of which is under investigation. Our families are devastated by thistragedy. l'll keep you posted as l speak with them.Thanks.Jabou Joh------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10380 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 14:40:35

Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 14:13:23 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: confirmation

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



I agree with Andrea=2E Women have a very important role in the whole =20

equation

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: mjallow@st6000=2Esct=2Eedu

Sent: Thursday, August 21, 1997 2:03 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: confirmation



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Andrea wrote:



> And

>

> women's committees should not serve the purpose of excluding women

> aspects from vital discussions : let's not deal with it - lets pass it

> on to the womens commitee=2E

>

> Andrea



Andrea, I agree!



The idea of forming a women's committee serves no purpose other than

diluting the strength of "our togetherness"=2E What we need is men and =20

women

joining hands in order to work together to achieve a common goal=2E While I

am not advocating male dominance over women, I think that men should be

more open-minded by sharing their resources with their loved ones=2E



These types of discussions are always nerve-touching since they relay

the feelings that we have towards each other=2E I remember a while back =20

when

we discussed the issues of female circumcission and physical abuse, it =20

took

the women on the list a long time to join in the discussions=2E This just

goes to show that discussions of such issues should include more women =20

who

can stand up against what they believe to be an "unfair" treatment=2E



What we need is more women to come forward and bring the issues that they

want addressed=2E This forum is probably a good place to start=2E But witho=

ut

leaders who can take the initiative to bring forth their ideas, it would =20

be

almost impossible to justify a balanced dialogue between the men and =20

women=2E

Great strides have been made by women all over the world but the struggle

needs to continue=2E



More than ever, we need more women Doctors, Lawyers, Judges,

Engineers=2E=2E=2Eand=2E=2E=2Emaybe even presidents=2E Who knows=2E=2E=2Eth=

e next president =20

of

the Gambia could be a woman=2E=2E=2E=2E=2Enothing is possible!





Regards,



Moe S=2E Jallow



=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D =20



mjallow@sct=2Eedu mjallow@hayes=2Ecom

-------------------------------------------------------------------------





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 14:29:57 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: Momodou S Sidibeh <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970821142825.2441A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Charles Fernandez has been added to the list. Welcome and please

send us a brief intro. about yourself.



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 15:16:36 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Building collapse in Gambian capita

Message-ID: <





Thanks for the update

This brings a lot more questions to mind.

1. If it is an explosion as suspected who was it intended for?

2. Are the other buildings in the vicinity also damaged?

3. Was the structure insured? I sure hope so for the sake of all

concerned!! May Allah protect us from all accidents especially avoidable

ones like this if it was an explosion.



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Thursday, August 21, 1997 1:31 PM

To:

Subject: Re: Building collapse in Gambian capita





--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Hi guys,

The building that collapsed belongs to my brother-in law Amadou Samba,

CEO of

Gamsen construction. It is the same firm that constructed the airport and

the

national arch. This building was being constructed to be leased to

Swissair

and a couple of other businesses. He and my sister called last night to

inform me of this tragedy. There is one casualty and many injuries,

mainly

the construction crew.As of last night, there were still two people

trapped

inside the building but rescue workers were reporting them alive as they

were

talking to the people trying to rescue them.The national army as well as

workers from the Ports Authority with their cranes were on the scene. The

cause of the explosion is not yet known. However, l can assure everyone

that

the economization of cement is not the reason as mr Samba has partial

ownership of Gacem, a cement company at Kanifing industrial park, and has

no

constraints as far as cement is concerned.This is a treeible tragedy, the

cause of which is under investigation. Our families are devastated by

this

tragedy. l'll keep you posted as l speak with them.Thanks.



Jabou Joh





**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 23:03:51 +0200

From: Ylva Kamperin <

To:

Subject: Re: A catastrophe!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:

>

> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

> (

>

> Dear Gambia-L members.

>

> I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of

> what is happening.

> The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is

> hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the

> debris/concrete pieces.

> By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities.

> Several bodies have been carried out, nobody knows how many.

> Also because of the heavy rain today there seems to have been several

> people, hiding from the rain under the construction at the time of the

> accident.

> The building is completely flattened like you see when it has been a

> earthquake.

> The buildings on both sides are mostly unhurt, and as far as I could see

> they are not evacuated.

> There is local traffic-jams and people are going around very quietly.

>

> This is a terrible tragedy.

>

> Torstein

> The Gambia

Do not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.

Europeans i.e Caucasians for you in the US.Enjoy panicking Africans and

will always do.Get everything confirmed by a Gambian or African not

european/caucasian.

Lee Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 00:30:14 -0700

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall

Message-ID: <



Gambia-lers!



Jabbou has informed me that some of my messages reaching her have no

text,could you please tell me if that is the case with the rest of you,and

thanks very much in advance!





Regards Bassss!





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Aug 97 17:05:14 EDT

From: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

To:

Subject: Re: Building collapse in Gambian capital leaves 1 dead, 40 injured (fwd)

Message-ID: <





>Hi guys,

>The building that collapsed belongs to my brother-in law Amadou Samba, CEO of

>Gamsen construction. It is the same firm that constructed the airport and the

>national arch.



Since we don't know the causes of the collapse, we will have caution

ourselves as to how harsh we can be on the issue. But, shouldn't this

incident make us skeptical about the airport and the Arch 22??? Correct me

if I am wrong, but I believe the Arch 22 had once collapsed before it was

officially opened. If a similar incident such as this happens then there

must be some problems with the quality of their work if the incident was not

due to a foul play.



Numukunda



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 21:05:53 +0100

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: <

Subject: Re: good news

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





Hi Folks,

in response to Bro Ghanim, I say Thank God too, but I wonder if the Rains

are not already too late..locat experts in Agriculture say that only the

Early Millet could be grown in time for harvest for the remainder of the

season..and that it relies more on heavy morning dew..that is the good

news..the down side is..at this point..how many farmers have any left to be

sown..considering the early rains, the dry spell and the high degree of

subsistence..the GCU has lately been barely surviving and there is been

little or no response to the near drought conditions that prevailed.

Yesterday on the news was reported a TELEFOOD program for The Gambia..an UN

FAO program.and also reported that the FAO contribution has dwindled from

$1580 to $1000..the Secretary of State for Agriculture, the Perm. Sec. etc

were on the coordinating committee..I hope this is some kind of coordinated

program to assist our farming families

Worried but hopeful..God is Great!!

in The Gambia

pmj



ps wrt..the Collapsed GAMSEN BUILDING under construction,

it is very tragic and indeed a TRAGEDY..as a Civil Engineer I think it is

too early to speculate on the causes..I add my hopes and prayers for the

casualties..God Help them and Us all.





----------





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 22:06:28 -0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: "The Gambia-List" <

Subject: Re: A catastrophe!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Jorn Grotnes" <

(jgr@commit.gm)





Lee,



>Do not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.



Thanks for keeping up the Swedish tradition of racism, I am

sure they can use another one!



Btw; is that local news everywhere, or just in Africa? E.g. should I

read Swedish newspapers or must I check with you first about what

happens there (I take the liberty to assume that you are an African,

and I assume that I must be a "caucasian")?



Regarding the news you refer to, I must say that after seeing the

site just minutes after the disaster, I would describe it as a miracle

that not more than one person was killed. Maybe you should see

things with your own eyes before using them to feed your myths?



Joern



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 22:43:47 -0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: "gambia-l" <

Subject: Re: A catastrophe!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





Well, what do you think Gambia-L?

Am I a "Caucasian" trying to create panic?

My info was of course based on a strictly personal

experience of the accident and by talking to fellow

Gambians on the scene. It looked really bad when I went there,

and it didn't look like there was any room for surviving under the

heavy concrete pieces.

I can just say that I am extremely happy that I was corrected

on the number of casualties. That was really my big worry.



Yours,

Torstein

The Gambia



> > I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of

> > what is happening.

> > The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is

> > hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the

> > debris/concrete pieces.

> > By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities.

> > Several bodies have been carried out.......

> > This is a terrible tragedy.

> > Torstein

> > The Gambia



> Do not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.

> Europeans i.e Caucasians for you in the US.Enjoy panicking Africans and

> will always do.Get everything confirmed by a Gambian or African not

> european/caucasian.

> Lee Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 19:35:58 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Building Collapses

Message-ID: <



Habib, I agree with all the questions raised , from what I've read , it seems

that the contractor was cutting corners instead of following

guidelines(whatever they are). We also need to know who the building

inspector (if they have one), was and whether he or she approve the materials

used in the building. If it's found that the contractor is culpable then he

should be made to pay the medical bills of the injured and give them some

semblance of "a hardship help" because they have families to support. I don't

what we can do to help but am open to any suggestions.

Hey, I understand that Jacob Bahoum is in the U.K.

Thanks

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 03:00:43 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Dekat

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Sidibeh!

There are truly many Momodous here! We however know each other very

well (if you are the Sidibeh I think you are) because we were neighbours

in Serrekunda and we occasionally meet in Stockholm. You probably know

me better by my middle name - Buharry.

You raised some interesting points in your response to my post but I

must confess that I still am not convinced as to the economic viability

of complete dependence on agriculture especially in the disorganised,

small scale way it is done in The Gambia. =



I shall try to respond to some of the points you raised. You mentioned

that the colonialists never intended the "commercialisation process of

agriculture to become...Africa=B4s gateway to full participation in the

world economy, and on the other hand, a basis for industrialisation". My

questions in this regard are:

1) Is Africa fully participating in the world economy and if so is it

participating on equal terms?

2) Can agriculture as it is practised today in The Gambia and most of

Africa (small plot farming, dependence on rains etc.) really provide a

basis for industrialisation?

My opinion is that Africa is far from fully participating in the world

economy. The world economy is made up of many sectors and Africa happens

to be participating in one sector over which it has no control or

influence. World market prices are determined with little concern for

Africa. I also believe that agriculture can never be a basis for

industrialisation as long as our agricultural methods are not upgraded

to make use of the technological possibilities available today. This is

because we have become dependent on industrial products for which we pay

much more than we get for our agricultural products which are used to

make those industrial products.

The second point you raised was that cash crop production meant most

African societies lost food security. My argument in the previous post

was not to eradicate agriculture. Far from it. If you rightly remember I

wrote: "We have the land. We might as well make use of it to feed

ourselves and thereby save some foreign exchange". My argument was

against the priority it is given and the way it is done. If small plot

farming is discouraged and large scale agricultural industrialisation is

encouraged, one large scale farmer would produce more than tens of small

plot farmers produce thus increasing our food security and making sure

"that food is never used as a weapon against us as has been the case

formally". It can also avert famine and increase political stability as

"a hungry man is an angry man".

Third, shouldn=B4t the British example in Nigeria serve as an example of=



the importance of industrialisation? Why would the British go to the

extent of destroying the processing capabilities of Nigeria if it didn=B4=

t

serve their interest to keep the country agricultural so that it can be

milked for raw materials?

Fourth, you argued that "stupid commercial policies made sure that"

Gambian produced oil was "outcompeted by imported forms of vegetable and

animal fat". I agree with you that Gambian products SHOULD be supported

and given commercial priority. However, Gambia is a country driven by

market forces and people are going to spend their money on products

which appeal to them or which they view as having quality. Gambians, be

they farmers or industrialists need to invest in equipment that can

produce products that match the quality of imported items so that people

can be convinced to buy Gambian. No matter how hard it is for us to

digest, the oil pressed from the peanuts ("diwlini gerrteh") did have a

smell and is not as clearly milled as the imported oils.

Fifth, the agricultural production that laid the foundation for

industrialisation in "developed countries" was not done on a small plot,

dependent on rain, "Yallah baahna" way. It was large scale,mechanised

farming that depended on millions of slaves and many colonies to provide

the economic base to expand into industrialisation. It was also many,

many years ago. Africa cannot expect to farm in the way it does now and

emulate the success of the so called developed countries.

Finally, I am having a problem coming to terms with your example of

African countries "that seem to have done well". In what sense have the

Ivory Coast, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Botswana done well and by what

standards? By African standards, maybe Botswana has done a bit better.

African standards are however way below the international standard. We

should try to aim for the international standard so that we can aim

higher rather than being content with being better than another

"developing country".

I really have to apologise for the length. I really got carried away on

this one. I hope it won=B4t happen again. Thanks for your patience.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:

> =



> Hello Tomaa,

> There are so many Momodous here! A close friend of mine, another Momodo=

u

> Gassama, who studied in Uppsala, is working with the Ministry of

> Agriculture in Gambia; and if I remember rightly, you are a Stockholmer=



> like myself. So I must specially welcome you in joining the friendly fr=

ay.

> But I could not DISAGREE MORE with both Dr. Touray and yourself.

> It is true that the colonialists carved our agricultural production,

> through different commercialisation schemes, in order to suit their

> industrial needs. But they never intended this commercialisation proces=

s of

> agriculture to become, on the one hand, Africa's gateway to full

> participation in the world economy, and on the other hand, a basis for=



> industrialisation.

> Firstly, cash-crop production meant that most African societies lost =

food

> security. The people used to store their harvests whenever there is a

> bumper crop, so that when next the rains fail they still have a back-up=



> food supply. Commercialisation of economic life meant that this stored =

food

> could be sold away

> (as the farmers are doing now at home) in order to buy items, which as

> Jerry Rawlings said, "you have not only forced us into wanting, but

> needing". The producer price of agri. products were always low. So the

> farmers retained a smart insurance policy for themselves: they always h=

ad

> the option of turning to food-crop production whenever cash-crop prices=



> plummetted; meaning even less revenue for the state. After independence=

,

> governments set up monopsonistic (a market where there is only one buye=

r of

> the item sold) marketting boards whose principal purpose was to sell

> agricultural produce at a surplus so that the farmers can be adequately=



> compensated from reserves whenever world market prices fall drastically=

=2E

> But this rarely happened. Revenue from the peasants was disproportionat=

ely

> invested in the urban areas partly by financing a bourgeoining public

> sector. Also the urban-rural terms of trade militated against the inter=

ests

> of the peasants as they paid more for goods from the city relative to t=

heir

> income from their produce. And this has been the same story during

> colonoialism as well as during the post-independence period - throughou=

t

> the continent, except for a handful of countries. AGRICULTURE HAS NEVER=



> BEEN TRULY COMMERCIALISED.

> Secondly, the colonialists also deliberately (at least in some cases=

)

> destroyed the relative agri. industrial potential of some countries.

> Nigeria is a case in point. The processing of palm-oil, for instance, w=

as

> well underway and clearly showed possibilities of expanding into other

> sectors, when it was destroyed by the British. Africa was supposed to

> export raw materials, in their rawest possible form. This way, differen=

t

> levels of processing, inducing employment opportunities and technical

> know-how, were also denied African countries. In Gambia a number of far=

mers

> in the country-side possessed their own mills from which they could pre=

ss

> oil from peanuts; and this was a tremendous boosts both economically, a=

nd

> nutrition-wise. Stupid commercial policies made sure that they were

> outcompeted by imported forms of vegetable and animal fat. Instead of

> developing our own resources and building on these local mills and maki=

ng

> our oil environment-friendly (perhaps through simple chemistry?) all of=

us

> became convinced that our groundnut oil in fact smells as soon as impor=

ted

> ones arrived.

> Finally, Mr. Gassama acknowledges that "the so-called developed

> countries...concentrate most of their efforts in industry and technolog=

y",

> since dependence on agriculture is uneconomical. Of course that is the =

case

> today. In the U.S, for instance less than 3% are engaged in direct

> agricultural work. In Singapore, it is even less than 1%!! But should =

we

> not remember how it all began. Has it not been the case that in most

> developed countries it was agricultural production that laid the founda=

tion

> for industrialisation? Was it not slave labour in the cotton fields and=



> sugar plantations that largely financed the industrial revolution in

> England? The growth of the ginneries, refineries, the railways (for

> transporting raw materials), farming implements, shipbuilding, banking,=



> insurance, all have direct links to slavery and the agricultural produc=

tion

> of slave labour that set the big capitalist machinery in motion. Much

> later, our colonisation sustained this industrial push by supplying

> industrial raw-materials such as cotton (India), peanuts, palm-oil, coc=

oa,

> rubber, sisal, jute, hides and skins, minerals, etc. etc. Mr. Gassama s=

eems

> to have forgotten about "miracle rice" and the 'green revolution' in As=

ia.

> This not only averted famine, but induced political stability as well. =

In

> my view agricultural production in Africa plays a critical role in the

> democratisation process.

> Infact, the few countries in Africa (the exceptions to the rule, abo=

ve)

> that seem to have done well (and some of them are still exemplary in ma=

ny

> ways) are those that developed their agricultural productivity: Ivory

> Coast, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. I still maintain my previous

> positions and would only add that we MUST MAKE SURE THAT FOOD IS NEVER =

USED

> AS A WEAPON AGAINST US AS HAS BEEN THE CASE FORMALLY. I think there are=



> other problems, technical ones perhaps, for agric. failure. Dr. Touray =

can

> perhaps enlighten us about that problem in the Gambia?

> =



> Best regards,

> Momodou Sidibeh.

> =



> ----------

> > Fr=E5n: MOMODOU B. GASSAMA <

> > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> > =C4mne: Re: Dekat

> > Datum: den 21 augusti 1997 09:43

> >

> > ---------------------------------------------------------------------=

----

> > Hi everyone!

> > I must first of all confess, being a new member, that Gambi=

a-l is a

> > rather interesting project. I would at this moment like to welcome ba=

ck

> > Dr. Katim Touray and thank him for his contributions in making the

> > mailing list a reality. No matter how much he tries to downplay his

> > contributions, I personally think that he has done a wonderful job. T=

hat

> > goes to all the others who worked to bring about and continue to

> > maintain Gambia-l.

> > I have since my membership been silently listening and trying t=

o get

> > into the scheme of things. Katim Touray wrote:

> >

> > >i think it was fundamentally flawed

> > > to take

> > > agriculture and make it the cornerstone of our development efforts.=



> >

> > i think we should have, and should now redidicate our efforts toward

> > > positioning

> > > our country as an information technology and industry leader in Afr=

ica.

> >

> > I couldn=B4t agree more with him. This fundamental flaw is evident no=

t

> > only in The Gambia but in nearly the whole of Africa. It was

> > specifically intended as such when the colonialists carved our econom=

ies

> > to fit their raw material requirements. If agricultural dependence wa=

s

> > economical, all the so called developed countries would have nothing =

but

> > farms today. As is however the case, they have concentrated most of

> > their efforts on technology and industry.

> > The Gambia can in my opinion never make it out of the poorest c=

ountries

> > list as long as it concentrates all its efforts on sectors that it h=

as

> > no control over - agriculture and tourism. I think that our efforts

> > should be concentrated more on industy and technology.

> > This is not to say that agriculture should be completely abando=

ned. No.

> > We have the land. We might as well make use of it to feed ourselves a=

nd

> > thereby save some foreign exchange.In this connection, small plot

> > farming and the complete dependence on rain should be discouraged.

> > Commercial farming should be encouraged. Irrigation schemes should be=



> > undertaken. We have the water. We should abandon the "Yallah baahna"

> > mentality and figure out ways to make our water resources work for us=

=2E

> > Even the Egyptians of thousands of years ago realised the foolhardine=

ss

> > of depending on rain and thereby undertook irrigation schemes. Haven=B4=

t

> > we learned in thousands of years?

> > The Gambia should thus in my opinion rethink its dependence on

> > agriculture and rains. Our efforts should, as mentioned earlier, be

> > concentrated on industry, technology and other areas where we have mo=

re

> > control.

> > Sorry for the length. I have however read message after message=

and

> > seen how everyone is so concerned about the rains. It has always been=

my

> > conviction that the our dependence on agriculture is unwise. I was

> > however motivated to write on the issue by Katim=B4s contribution. If=

we

> > had taken our destiny in our own hands and overcome our dependence on=



> > agriculture and rain, we might not be so worried now. Thanks for your=



> > patience.

> > Buharry.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 23:02:20 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Updates on Yusupha Cham & Co.?

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970821223959.3490A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Amadou:



I too have a copy of the video and could not sleep well the night

I first saw it. For a moment I thought I was viewing images out

of Apartheid South Africa. Someone has to put a leash on the

dogs who committed these hideous crimes!

LatJor



On Fri, 15 Aug 1997



> Tombong & others:

>

> What, if anything, has been done regarding allegations that military and

> intelligence agents tortured Yusupha Cham and other members of UDP for

> exercising their constitutional right? I assume we will get more than a

> government statement expressing commitment to democracy, respect for human

> rights, etc. from the regime or its mouthpieces.

>

> I must say I was utterly disgusted, to say the least, when I watched a video

> showing the group with unrefutable evidence of torture. I am eagerly

> awaiting a response before saying more.

>

> (Not in a mood to say "salaam")

> Amadou Scattred Janneh

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 23:11:08 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: The Gambia-L shadow list <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970821230649.3490B-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings:

My comments to this topic is that our genes have never been the

major source of racist aggressions against Africans, rather it

is our skin coloration! To put it in more technical terms, it

is not our genotype that one must consider when discussing racism

rather our phenotype.



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 01:47:33 -0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: <

Subject: Farming and rainfall & other things

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





Dear Gambia-L.



On the topic of agriculture and missing rainfalls,

I am very sorry to say that living in Fajara and running a computer company

gives me very little

background on the situation in the rural areas in The Gambia.

Both NARB(National Agriculture Research Board) and NARI (National

Agriculture Reseach Institute)

is members of Gambia-L and I have sent mail/talked to them about writing a

little about

the current crop-situation.

In a short chat with Dr.Jeng of NARB he said that a problem now is that

groundnuts

planted at normal time experienced a lack of water resulting in a slow

initial growth.

Dr. Jeng said that this slow growth made the core(the peanut substance?!)in

the groundnut

smaller than it should be.

As I understand it(subjective and personal of course, Mr. Lee Jallow..)

from the news and

here in Fajara, it has been raining parts of the day over most of The

Gambia the last week.

(I stand corrected for this of course.)

Hopefully the rains will continue and make up for the lost crops...



On the topic of a technology vs. agriculture society, I believe that

technology should be used

to enhance all aspects of a country.

There could be a high-tech environment and a solid agriculture environment

at the same time, working together

for the best results.

I am not an expert in any way, but seeing all these different types of

fruits, vegetables, trees, crops, even

several sweet delicious fruittypes I have never seen before, I start

wondering why they are not used

more/exported/manufactured/processed?!

If you have these nice rawmaterials, what is stopping someone from also

making a factory that can

produce finished products?

I believe there is lots and lots of opportunities here for people with an

ability to look at things from the right angle.



Here are some free investment tips I have been thinking of and people have

told me about:



-A decent businessbank, at the level of what you expect in Europe.(I

delivered a check to a Standard Chartered Bank

branch, and it took them twenty minutes and five people to process the

check.)

(I am not even going to mention the rates on loans..)



-River transportation. Buy good secondhand boats from Norway or wherever,

keep a proper technical staff and a standard

level management, keep strict rules on number of passengers etc. Maybe

include large rafts for heavy goods transportation

down-river....



-Resource and Investment center, there is loads of Gambians alike who have

good business ideas, but needs financial help.



-Fisheries. Land/or river based fishfarming/oysterproduction i.e. anything

that grows in a river..



-Rental company. Most things can be rented, I believe..



-Visa/AMEX/Master company. Where is all the cardreaders in this country?!?!



-FastFoodchain. I have still not found a decent hamburgerbar in this

country(the chicken is good, though..).



-Private power production in rural areas. (What would we do without our

generator?!?!)



The keyword here is Standards.



Normal,everyday standards that we are used to(most of the time,anyway..) in

Europe,US etc.



Do a proper job,

deliver more than the customer expects,

keep job-ethics:

clothing,

attitude,

workexpectancy,

language,

service,

attitude,

frontdesk-apperance,

timeawareness

and so on.

This is a small cost for the company, but gives you an big edge here in The

Gambia.



There is bound to be a lot more interesting areas that I don't know about.



Anybody in Gambia-L that can match my investment-tip's?



Regards,

Torstein

Commit

The Gambia





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 02:59:44 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Dekat

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello "tomas",



Momodou Gassama and Momdou Sidibeh, I greatfully admire your courage in

speaking about the two most fundamental issues that we ought to turning

our attention to. I feel overly overwhelmed when important discussions in

technology and agriculture are raised. When applied to the Gambia, these

two issues unscrambles the philosophy that there is really no hope in

entitling ourselves secure by depending on the amount of rainfall during

the rainy season.



While I agree with both of you that agricultural activities must continue,

I must dully ask, but at what pace? I fail to simply understand how we can

do it though without"technological cahnge". Our farmers have been

practicing and using the same "means" for over many decades. Thus we have

not been able to balance the consumption Vs the production. As in many

countries around the world, production in the Gambia has remain stagnant

over the decades. We use to be a population of about half a million

people between 1 983 to -85 (correct me???). I used to remember having not

to worry about food being on the table. I would purposely stay out longer

knowing that there was always food on the table. Who cared? The rains were

always good and the harvest wonderfully apprecia ted. These were the times

when were able to feed ourselves. Suddenly the Sahara begins to influence

the timely arrival of the rains, and then we have even less rain. As time

went on production remained virtually constant while consumption

increased. This increase in consumption whom I will called the "90s"

babies and children have created an imbalance in the consumption factor.



Now then, the question that must be asked is, how can we create a

counterbalance on these 90s babies and children? Remember, these will be

our sons and daughters or grandsons and granddaughters. There is a high

risk that their kind of society might be more severe than what we've

experienced. Shortage of food just because we didn't prepare a plan for

them to survive?? Please, allow to me say "that will be too shameful on

us". We were fed by our pa rents and were cared for with gratitude. Now

what do we owe them? Nothing, except, gratitude! We have to be the ones

who must do anything to sustain their sustain their means of survival.

That is the only type of gratitude we can provide for our fathers and our

country.



Momodou Sidibeh, I must say then, I agree, that Agricultural production

must be prioritize over technology simply because it is what produces food

and cash for the farmers. But what I fail to see in your priority list is

a plan for the future of agricultural production. where is that priority?

Without technology, we cannot move away from those ancient tools our

farmer use; without technology, our lands will continue to deteriorate at

a rate that deplete all arable land during the next decades; without

technology, we can not create any financial security for the next

generation. I wonder then, how your idea of priority fits in. I would like

to know how food production, can again, balance consumption. With the way

our farmers are depending on the "nature of the rain" coupled with bad

farming practices, there is great chance that we are growing weaker as

people - Bad harvests each year have caused younger farmers to retreat to

the urban areas in search of salary-paying jobs; Drought seasons have

depleted most the farmland and created weak rainy seasons. Cash flow have

become ultimately in non-existence form. My question is: Are we putting

all our efforts in Agricultural production, if not, isn't technology the

answer?



Sorry for the long reply.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



==========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 10:09:52 +0200

From: Badara Joof <

To:

Subject: RE: A catastrophe!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Hei Torstein,



Thank you very much for the information about the incident. I really do

not think your aim was to create panic. And I think it was very unfair

when people say such things to someone who's intention was just to

inform us about what happened in our country.







> -----Original Message-----

> From: The Gambia-L shadow list [SMTP:

> Sent: 22. august 1997 00:44

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: A catastrophe!

>

> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

> (

>

>

> Well, what do you think Gambia-L?

> Am I a "Caucasian" trying to create panic?

> My info was of course based on a strictly personal

> experience of the accident and by talking to fellow

> Gambians on the scene. It looked really bad when I went there,

> and it didn't look like there was any room for surviving under the

> heavy concrete pieces.

> I can just say that I am extremely happy that I was corrected

> on the number of casualties. That was really my big worry.

>

> Yours,

> Torstein

> The Gambia

>

> > > I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of

> > > what is happening.

> > > The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is

> > > hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the

> > > debris/concrete pieces.

> > > By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy

> casualities.

> > > Several bodies have been carried out.......

> > > This is a terrible tragedy.

> > > Torstein

> > > The Gambia

>

> > Do not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.

> > Europeans i.e Caucasians for you in the US.Enjoy panicking Africans

> and

> > will always do.Get everything confirmed by a Gambian or African not

> > european/caucasian.

> > Lee Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 97 02:05:08 PDT

From: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <

To:

Subject: Re: Catastrophie!

Message-ID: <



People...People...let's get real and stop all the discrimination based on race,

origin and what not. As information get dissiminated, the truth fades away,

and this could be the case in Mr Tortsein report about the accident in the

Gambia. Moreover, Tortsein did clarify his source of information by stating

that, he was talking to the by standers around the place where the incident

took place.



This is a public forum and such remarks about ones ethenicity, color or origin

demonstrate a low level of maturity. Imagine if this was the other way round,

with a white european labeling a black person like how Tortsein is being

label...! This kind of behavior is unacceptable.....we are human beings and we

should consider ourselves to belong to only one and one race...human race....!



ONE LOVE, ONE HEART, PEOPLE LETS GET TOGETHER AND FEEL.....



Peace Out to All



PA-ABDOU BARROW



> This is a terrible tragedy.

>

> Torstein

> The Gambia

Do not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.

Europeans i.e Caucasians for you in the US.Enjoy panicking Africans and

will always do.Get everything confirmed by a Gambian or African not

european/caucasian.

Lee Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 10:09:08 +0000

From: S Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: A catastrophe!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"

Content-disposition: inline

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



I could not help but comment on the rather Xenophobic and

narrow minded response by Lee Jallow to Mr Torstein's

reporting on the collapse of the building on Kairaba Avenue.



I think users of the Gambia-L service should refrain from

casting aspertions on a colleague simply because of their

colour,race or religion.It does not call for healthy,mature

and constructive discourse.Such a trend would defeat the

whole philosophy of setting up the net in the first place.



People like Torstein might have gone to Gambia with a profit

motive but there is little to suggest from his contributions

that he does not genuinely care for the country. His

contributions have not been frivolous or vexatious;rather he

has commented on issues that are relevant to the current

happenings in the country.While we abroad can only

conjecture and postulate,he at least is on the ground

experiencing things first hand.



I hope we will put this sorry episode behind us and utilize

the net for the purpose for which it was meant.



S.G.Njie

London



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 13:07:21 + 0200 MET

From: "Alpha Robinson" <

To:

Subject: Re: Dekat

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Even though time does not allow me to comment in detail as I would

very much like to do, I would like to ask Dr. Touray; how the Gambia,

a country with a VERY HIGH rate of illeteray, a country where the

vast major are still struggling to meet the basic needs of life, a

country with zero industrial culture at any significant level could

possibly be transformed into the leader of information technology and

industry in Africa? Where will the infrastructure come from. Where

will the machines and equipments come from? etc.. etc...

Noble as the idea maybe, I wonder how we could

put flesh into this dream. And do you really believe that the

information tecchnology world and the markets for industrial products

are without control? Perhaps we should learn to crawl first before we

dream about flying.



regards,



Alpha



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 13:27:58 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Re: A catastrophe!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



> (

>

> Well, what do you think Gambia-L?



I THINK YOU WERE SHOCKED AND VERY CONCERNED ABOUT THE VICTIMS.

YOUR REPORT IS NOT AN JOURNALISTIC MASTERPIECE; IT INCLUDES YOUR FEAR

FOR

THE LIFE OF THE INJURED AND THEREFORE EXPRESSES SOME KIND OF VERY

NATURAL AND HUMAN PANIC. NOT A WHITE AND NOT A BLACK PANIC.

DEATH TENDS TO BE A THREAT TO US BUT AS FAR AS I KNOW IT DOESN'T CARE

MUCH ABOUT COLOUR OF SKIN - CONTRARY TO SOMEBODY ON THIS LIST, WHO I

DON'T EVEN WANT TO COMMENT ON. JUST THAT MUCH:



SUCH A BEHAVIOUR CAN NOT BE TOLERATED ON THIS LIST AND IS ABSOLUTELY

INACCEPTABLE!!!



Keep it up, Torstein,

Greetings to the Gambia!

Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 13:33:38 +0200

From: Badara Joof <

To:

Subject: RE: A catastrophe!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Nice comment Andrea.....



> -----Original Message-----

> From: Andrea Klumpp [SMTP:

> Sent: 22. august 1997 13:28

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: A catastrophe!

>

> > (

> >

> > Well, what do you think Gambia-L?

>

> I THINK YOU WERE SHOCKED AND VERY CONCERNED ABOUT THE VICTIMS.

> YOUR REPORT IS NOT AN JOURNALISTIC MASTERPIECE; IT INCLUDES YOUR FEAR

> FOR

> THE LIFE OF THE INJURED AND THEREFORE EXPRESSES SOME KIND OF VERY

> NATURAL AND HUMAN PANIC. NOT A WHITE AND NOT A BLACK PANIC.

> DEATH TENDS TO BE A THREAT TO US BUT AS FAR AS I KNOW IT DOESN'T CARE

> MUCH ABOUT COLOUR OF SKIN - CONTRARY TO SOMEBODY ON THIS LIST, WHO I

> DON'T EVEN WANT TO COMMENT ON. JUST THAT MUCH:

>

> SUCH A BEHAVIOUR CAN NOT BE TOLERATED ON THIS LIST AND IS ABSOLUTELY

> INACCEPTABLE!!!

>

> Keep it up, Torstein,

> Greetings to the Gambia!

> Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 09:02:29 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: A catastrophe!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Andrea and others....,



I suppose you alrady beat me in commenting on this clown's racial remarks.

Whatever he thinks he is doing, it is not funny. He can either contribute

to a meaningful discussion or go back and hide in whatever hole he came

from. Such "disgraceful" remarks must not be accepted on this list.



Who is this clown anyway????



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



==============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 9:04:37 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: good news

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



PMJ,

Thanks for your response

Maybe you may know as an engineer that if a structure does not meet =20

certain standards anything can happen so this is why we were speculating =20

on the possible causes=2E May Allah(God) guide us in our daily routines and=

=20

save us from any catastrophe =2E

RE Rains-and Seeds -

Maybe the farmers can borrow some seedlings from our Senegalese brothers =20

and return them next year with government guarantees=2E

It sounds impossible but all we have to do is ask

Peace

Habib Diab Ghanim



-----Original Message-----

From: gambia-l@commit=2Egm

Sent: Thursday, August 21, 1997 6:28 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: good news



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <pmj@commit=2Egm>

(pmj@commit=2Egm)





Hi Folks,

in response to Bro Ghanim, I say Thank God too, but I wonder if the Rains

are not already too late=2E=2Elocat experts in Agriculture say that only th=

e

Early Millet could be grown in time for harvest for the remainder of the

season=2E=2Eand that it relies more on heavy morning dew=2E=2Ethat is the g=

ood

news=2E=2Ethe down side is=2E=2Eat this point=2E=2Ehow many farmers have an=

y left to =20

be

sown=2E=2Econsidering the early rains, the dry spell and the high degree of

subsistence=2E=2Ethe GCU has lately been barely surviving and there is been

little or no response to the near drought conditions that prevailed=2E

Yesterday on the news was reported a TELEFOOD program for The Gambia=2E=2Ea=

n =20

UN

FAO program=2Eand also reported that the FAO contribution has dwindled from

$1580 to $1000=2E=2Ethe Secretary of State for Agriculture, the Perm=2E Sec=2E=

=20

etc

were on the coordinating committee=2E=2EI hope this is some kind of =20

coordinated

program to assist our farming families

Worried but hopeful=2E=2EGod is Great!!

in The Gambia

pmj



ps wrt=2E=2Ethe Collapsed GAMSEN BUILDING under construction,

it is very tragic and indeed a TRAGEDY=2E=2Eas a Civil Engineer I think it=20=

is

too early to speculate on the causes=2E=2EI add my hopes and prayers for th=

e

casualties=2E=2EGod Help them and Us all=2E





----------







**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 15:42:25 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: A catastrophe!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi everyone!

I agree with all the other list members who are condemning the racially

based comments made by one member. My understanding of the purpose of

this forum is for members (who are connected to The Gambia in one way or

the other whatever their skin colour, religion, origin etc. Why would

anyone join otherwise?) to inform and discuss issues related to The

Gambia. Since my membership I have noticed that Torstein seems to be the

contact person in The Gambia and many members have asked him question

after question about what=B4s going on down there. There are Gambians

based in The Gambia on this list and I don=B4t see any of them taking

taking the time and trouble to inform us of the events taking place

there. Let us therefore not discourage those who are really trying.

I can understand ideological differences but to simply cut off someone

because of his race should not be allowed to go on in this list. We

should be civil in our dealings with each other and even where

differences occur, we should deal with them in a mature manner. No

general or blanket statement can be correct because every individual is

unique. It is just like when we hear white racists say "you Africans" or

"you ******s" are like this and that. We know it cannot be true of all

of us.

I am glad to see the response from the list members against such

behaviour. To Torstein I say do not be discouraged. Take comfort in the

fact that many of us appreciate your contributions and do not in any way

feel the same way.To borrow an expression from a list member "keep up

the good work down there".

Buharry.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 09:52:58 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Dekat

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



> Hi folks,

>

>i'm back. in wollof, we say 'dekat.'

>

>as Tony Loum mentioned a few days ago, i've been on the list before, and

>have come back to the fold. Mr. Loum asked me to re-introduce myself, and

>i've concurred, especially given that one person wrote to ask exactly

>which

>Katim Touray we are talking about.



>Katim





Thank you Doc (& prof.)!



Wow...your re-introduction sounds wonderfully exemplelary, to say the

least. Not only did you idulge us in a lesson in software programming, you

also demonstrated how easy it is to set up a listserv. Well, that is just a

tiny part of it, anyway.



By imagining how easy you said, the setup of the listserv was, I convey to

myself the thought, why then hadn't anybody ever come up with the idea

before 1995? Is it possible that maybe... someone, somewhere, had alrady

done so? Maybe, they had seriously considered it but were never too serious

to put it together. Why yes....I'm sure there were people with e-mail

accounts back then.



What differentiates your glamourous innovation is the manner with which you

handled the matter. You have shown that, by being a member of open-debate

lists, you understood the importance of communication. But communication is

great, you said, if one can really talk about what one knows and believes

in. You realized that by initially getting together a few Gambians,

discussions about *relative* issues would help us understand each other

better. What a wonderful idea! But without the desire, you could not have

gone forth with it.



That kind of desire is what is lacking in most of us. The desire to

succeed, the desire to implement our ideas, the deisire to change our ways,

and...well.. the desire to be on time:). Everbody likes to succeed and

talks about ways in which their success could be achieved. But, how often

do we embark on realizing our ideas and dreams? Here is a good place to do

that... I think. I see Gambia-l as the future for important discussions

about Gambia - Important discussions from the most educated people of the

country - Discussions that could influence, not only the thoughts of the

governmet, but also those of the society at large.



Well...then, to say that you have not been a visionary would be an

impossible phrase for me. The advent of Gambia-L has has shown what

possibilities are out there for us. It has brought us together to create a

the nucleus of what might become the "information forum" for Gambians (&

others). I do believe that GL is still young, but giving a chance, it could

add a pleasurable enhancement to the way in which we communicate. You

efforts have indeed paved a way to a new way of dialogue and debate. You

have showned that perseverance ultimately has its price if ther is the

desire for success. Now, isn't that the only way to start thinking and

implementing ideas for the future? Who will be those that will lead us into

the future? And where are the rest of our visionaries???



Thank you and welcome to Gambia-l Doc!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------













------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 9:52:18 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: A catastrophe!

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



I think we should all be grateful for the prompt report Torstein =20

submitted and take note that he was just quoting what some people at the =20

scene told him=2E

On the other hand he has to be careful to report actual facts because it =20

can cause panic since we all have families and friends back home=2E

To the rest of us we are just having a dialogue not attacking each other =20

or using this forum simple as stated in the bylaws of Gambia L & net

Peace

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: m=2Egassama@swipnet=2Ese

Sent: Friday, August 22, 1997 9:38 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: A catastrophe!



--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Hi everyone!

I agree with all the other list members who are condemning the racially

based comments made by one member=2E My understanding of the purpose of

this forum is for members (who are connected to The Gambia in one way or

the other whatever their skin colour, religion, origin etc=2E Why would

anyone join otherwise?) to inform and discuss issues related to The

Gambia=2E Since my membership I have noticed that Torstein seems to be the

contact person in The Gambia and many members have asked him question

after question about what=B4s going on down there=2E There are Gambians

based in The Gambia on this list and I don=B4t see any of them taking

taking the time and trouble to inform us of the events taking place

there=2E Let us therefore not discourage those who are really trying=2E

I can understand ideological differences but to simply cut off someone

because of his race should not be allowed to go on in this list=2E We

should be civil in our dealings with each other and even where

differences occur, we should deal with them in a mature manner=2E No

general or blanket statement can be correct because every individual is

unique=2E It is just like when we hear white racists say "you Africans" or

"you ******s" are like this and that=2E We know it cannot be true of all

of us=2E

I am glad to see the response from the list members against such

behaviour=2E To Torstein I say do not be discouraged=2E Take comfort in the

fact that many of us appreciate your contributions and do not in any way

feel the same way=2ETo borrow an expression from a list member "keep up

the good work down there"=2E

Buharry=2E





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 10:31:57 EST5EDT

From: "LAURA T RADER" <

To:

Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall

Message-ID: <



Bassssssssss,



On my computer your entries have text but they are elongated on the

screen. When I read them I must tab across the sentences to the edge

of the screen and keep tabbing to read the whole thing. Sometime

text is lost. Most of the time I can get your whole message.



Have a good weekend,

Laura



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 10:15:37 -0500

From: "Katim S. Touray" <

To: <

Subject: Rejected mail

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



folks,



it seems that some of you have had their mail sent to the list rejected by

the LISTPROC. for your

information, i've appended parts of the error message generated so you can

see what the computer said

went wrong.



please note that the reason for rejection was given as 'suspicious

subject.' the next lines show that

the Subject field said: 'RCPT: Re: Dekat'.



i further suspect that the problem affects only those using Pegassus Mail,

which might have added the

RCPT: thing to your Subject line. i suggest checking the subject field,

and clearing the RCPT: thing before hitting the 'send' button. to be extra

sure, i would check to see that the Subject field

specifically starts with 'Re:' (if i'm replying to another e-mail), before

i send it out.



let's hope this works, and have a great weekend!



Katim

------------------------- start of appended error message extract

---------------------------------



Rejected message: sent to

Reason for rejection: suspicious subject



Subject: RCPT: Re: Dekat

X-mailer: Pegasus Mail v3.22



------------------------- end of appended error message extract

---------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 08:50:24 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: A catastrophe!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







I am adding my voice in the condemnation of the offensive

statements against Mr Tortstein by My Mr Jallow. I am requesting

that Mr Jallow issue a public apology to the list. As was already

emphasized by others, Gambia-l has no place for epithets of any kind.



Thanks

Tony Loum





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================









On Fri, 22 Aug 1997, Andrea Klumpp wrote:



> > (

> >

> > Well, what do you think Gambia-L?

>

> I THINK YOU WERE SHOCKED AND VERY CONCERNED ABOUT THE VICTIMS.

> YOUR REPORT IS NOT AN JOURNALISTIC MASTERPIECE; IT INCLUDES YOUR FEAR

> FOR

> THE LIFE OF THE INJURED AND THEREFORE EXPRESSES SOME KIND OF VERY

> NATURAL AND HUMAN PANIC. NOT A WHITE AND NOT A BLACK PANIC.

> DEATH TENDS TO BE A THREAT TO US BUT AS FAR AS I KNOW IT DOESN'T CARE

> MUCH ABOUT COLOUR OF SKIN - CONTRARY TO SOMEBODY ON THIS LIST, WHO I

> DON'T EVEN WANT TO COMMENT ON. JUST THAT MUCH:

>

> SUCH A BEHAVIOUR CAN NOT BE TOLERATED ON THIS LIST AND IS ABSOLUTELY

> INACCEPTABLE!!!

>

> Keep it up, Torstein,

> Greetings to the Gambia!

> Andrea

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 17:53:47 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: Personal:Locating John Sowe

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Abdou!

It is definitely the same Buharry. The other occasion we were

togetherwas when I went to visit my friends Pa Ibra Jagne, the late Sly

and Tamin 1987 when they were staying at Fantoft in Bergen. We came down

to Oslo for the Gambian week and stayed at your place.

How are you? I hope everything=B4s fine with with you. John Sowe

lives in Uppsala. I do not have his telephone number at the moment but

I=B4ll find it out for you. Until then, take care.

Buharry.







-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



Abdou Gibba wrote:

> =



> Hi Buharry!

> =



> How are you? Am not sure if you are the one I thought you are or weathe=

r you

> remember me. Anyway I believe we were introduced by John Sowe..if that =

is

> correct. I think you are some kind related to Yassin (John's wife). Joh=

n was

> a co-worker at Gamtel and a friend in deed. We missed contact and I am

> hoping you could help me relocate him. I need his telephone number or i=

f you

> know his whereabouts you can have my address (see below). If I am mista=

ken

> then it must be on another circumstance we were introduced to each othe=

r -

> the name both Momodou Gassama and Buharry - I know I have met. Please t=

ake

> me out of curiosity. I have been wondering since I first saw your name =

on

> the list.

> =



> Sorry for any inconvenience. Following your discussion and as many say

> here...keep up the good work down there!!

> =



> Thanks,

> Abdou Oujimai

> ---------------------------------------------------

> ---------------------------------------------------

> * Abdou Oujimai Gibba *

> * Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources *

> * University of Bergen *

> * N-5020 BERGEN *

> * NORWAY *

> * *

> * Tel: +47 55 58 42 12 (Work - Direct) *

> * +47 55 56 06 92 (private) *

> * Fax: +47 55 58 96 87 (work) *

> ---------------------------------------------------

> ---------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 18:19:59 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Re: Personal:Locating John Sowe

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi everyone!

Sorry for replying to Abdou=B4s personal request through Gambia-l. I=



didn=B4t realise that I sent it through the mailing list until it was too=



late. Sorry for any inconvenience.

Buharry.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=



MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:

> =



> Hi Abdou!

> It is definitely the same Buharry. The other occasion we were

> togetherwas when I went to visit my friends Pa Ibra Jagne, the late Sly=



> and Tamin 1987 when they were staying at Fantoft in Bergen. We came dow=

n

> to Oslo for the Gambian week and stayed at your place.

> How are you? I hope everything=B4s fine with with you. John Sow=

e

> lives in Uppsala. I do not have his telephone number at the moment but

> I=B4ll find it out for you. Until then, take care.

> Buharry.

> =



> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=

--

> Abdou Gibba wrote:

> >

> > Hi Buharry!

> >

> > How are you? Am not sure if you are the one I thought you are or weat=

her you

> > remember me. Anyway I believe we were introduced by John Sowe..if tha=

t is

> > correct. I think you are some kind related to Yassin (John's wife). J=

ohn was

> > a co-worker at Gamtel and a friend in deed. We missed contact and I a=

m

> > hoping you could help me relocate him. I need his telephone number or=

if you

> > know his whereabouts you can have my address (see below). If I am mis=

taken

> > then it must be on another circumstance we were introduced to each ot=

her -

> > the name both Momodou Gassama and Buharry - I know I have met. Please=

take

> > me out of curiosity. I have been wondering since I first saw your nam=

e on

> > the list.

> >

> > Sorry for any inconvenience. Following your discussion and as many sa=

y

> > here...keep up the good work down there!!

> >

> > Thanks,

> > Abdou Oujimai

> > ---------------------------------------------------

> > ---------------------------------------------------

> > * Abdou Oujimai Gibba *

> > * Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources *

> > * University of Bergen *

> > * N-5020 BERGEN *

> > * NORWAY *

> > * *

> > * Tel: +47 55 58 42 12 (Work - Direct) *

> > * +47 55 56 06 92 (private) *

> > * Fax: +47 55 58 96 87 (work) *

> > ---------------------------------------------------

> > ---------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 15:35:22 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



I must share with all of you some possible solution to this dry spell =20

which was part of an original plan for the well water system I prepared =20

ten years ago (of course with only Allah(God) 's help and blessings=2E)

If all of you could take a little time to address this haunting issue I =20

will highly appreciate it ( even just the subscribers that are just =20

listeners & silent)

Everyone's input -pro or against - is needed=2E Please



Number ONE



I am suggesting OUR Government help indirectly with the infra structure =20

they already have to take a count of all the water wells (good ones =20

only) -maybe the statistics dept can do it=2E



Number TWO



After that is done , The President or his representative ( of the =20

Republic of the Gambia) in person ISSUE a bonus of Dalasi -( actual =20

amount to be determined later) and a real certificate of appreciation =20

documented TO ANY ONE who digs a water well (after the counting is =20

complete only-) for farming purposes and related agricultural projects=2E



Number THREE



Make sure that farmers get some seeds/seedlings of any kind of food crops =20=

=20

from friends in the Gambia and Senegal in the form of a barter only -NO =20

MONEY transactions-to avoid any corruption or abuse by all involved =20

Government employees or local farmers=2E

A simple promissory note will be issued by the requestor through a Bank =20

naming the beneficiary (the Senegalese or Gambian neighbor)- The bank can =20=

=20

send representative up to the farms =2E The farmers do not have to go to =20

Banjul or any branches =2E

=20



Number Four



Depending on the level of cooperation between Senegal and Gambia they =20

should make this a JOINT TRIAL project for only one year=2E Then after the=

=20

success of the mission each country should do it independently=2E



Number Five



Ask all local Masjids and churches (or their representatives) to help =20

monitor the progress of the farmers and give them some kind of authority =20

to mediate between the parties in each promissory note , which can be =20

written in Arabic (localized in Wollof, Fula, Jola, Mandinka or any =20

agreed language) English or even French=2E



Remember all this will be on a voluntary basis only-no one will be paid =20

but will commit some time to make the whole thing possible=2E



The is the rough picture=2E

We can all brush it up for a more refined & finalized version

Peace

Habib Diab Ghanim

Fax 301 384 2975

-----Original Message-----

From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa

Sent: Friday, August 22, 1997 2:08 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall



<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Mr=2ECamara!

Thanks, that was great! It turns out that the Euphoria that followed =20

the

subscription of the Agricultural or whatever Institute was absolutely

premature,and maybe Mr=2EGrotnes is also fast asleep,because

the little info=2Ewe have got so far has come from our own

people(Camara,Nordam,Habib etc=2E=2E=2E)



Please,all of you keep up the good work down there!





Regards Bassss!





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 21:21:39 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: Dekat

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Torstein, Moe, and Momodou,

(Buharry of course, I am surprised. When I read your self-introduction, I

enquired about you from Saul Jawara. He informed me that you were in the

U.S. He probably meant a different Buharry. Well, again, welcome to the

Bantabaa).



Thanks for your responses. I am sure Katim was simply provoking a

discussion but it seems he has succeeded. That is how it should be. I must

thank Mr. Alpha Robinson for relocating the discussion in its proper

perspective. So before dealing with your questions I would try to formulate

what we seem to disagree upon:

FIRSTLY, the issue is WHAT WE SHOULD PRIORITIISE, AGRICULTURE OR IT

(INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY) AND INDUSTRIALISATION. Not technology (a confusing

word here) per se. My emphasis and the core of my arguement was we should

place agriculture BEFORE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY. In my two postings, there

is not the slightest suggestion that we should neither industrialise nor

improve our technology. Being a student of technology myself, saying such a

thing should have been the weirdest idea of the day.

SECONDLY, except for giving a suggestion as to what products we could

export (which shortlist Torstein finely supplemented), I have not attempted

to declare ways and means of improving our agricultural productivity. There

are others who are better able to do that. I recognise that African or

rather Gambian agric. has not delivered its true potential due to a whole

complex of problems. I asked for Katim's view on some of these problems.

But Moe and Buharry seem to believe that agriculture must now take a back

seat because it is problematic. But what other sector is not? As academics,

intellectuals, concerned citizens of the Gambia, or friends of the Gambia,

I think the best approach to deal with our developmental issues is to find

the cause of problems, understand them, and then diagnose a cure.

Naturally, where remedies are impossible we must abandon the patient. But,

in my opinion, that is not the case WITH AGRICULTURE in Gambia.

THIRDLY, nowhere did I mention dependence or non-dependence on rain for

progress in agric. productivity. But I would like to emphasise that never

mind how much one mechanises or irrigates severe droughts, or untimely

rains can spell disaster FOR ANY GROUP OF FARMERS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD -

the degree of catastrophe depending on whether one is in California or in

Foni.

One thing which Buharry and I definitely disaggree about, and which

prompted my responding to his posting is his inference that dependence on

agriculture is uneconomical. He reasoned that that is why the colonialists

enforced cash crop production on us, and that further on, it is the reason

why the developed countries are not replete with farms but industries. I

do not think that is the case at all, so answering Buharry's questions may

expose the reasons why I think that.



1. No, Africa is not participating fully in the world economy. One reason

is that Africa is not using its full potential (for various reasons) in

either production or in exchange of its produce, be these industrial or

agricultural; and even this peripherical participation is on unequal terms

because as the Swedish Nobel prize winner Gunnar Myrdal wrote,

"international trade will generally breed inequality, and will do so the

more strongly WHEN SUBSTANTIAL INEQUALITIES ARE ALREADY IN PLACE".



2. Agriculture as it is currently practiced in Gambia MAY provide a basis

for industrialisation. But I think the process will be very duanting,

difficult, and extremely slow. For the past twenty-five years politicians

and policy makers have been singing a very misused song: diversify,

mechanise, irrigate, commercialise, and raise productivity. If this is

done, as President Jammeh pledges in VISION 2020, then yes, we will secure

a basis for industrialisation.



3. Yes, it is important to analyse British attitudes towards Nigeria's

industrialiastion. They wanted the colonies to remain primary producers of

raw materials for their industries, and markets for the manufactures of

these industries. They figured that if we industrialise then we will need

these raw materials as local inputs for our own industries and that these

will be very expensive for them. Also we no longer will be obvious markets

for their produce. NOT BECAUSE AGRICULTURE IS UNECONOMICAL. A thorough

commercialiation of agriculture would have meant that the farmers would

produce more in response to excellent producer prices. They would reinvest,

diversify, and afford inputs such as fertilisers. They would gradually

mechanise and we would have a chance to get into agribusiness ..food

processing, packaging, exporting. Also you have much less farms in

developed countries because of the impact of technological change in the

economic life of nations. In 1900, 40% of Americans were engaged in

agricultural production. Today it is barely 3%. Technological change, high

yield grains, fertilisers, and other inputs so greatly increased

productivity that less and less people were required to work not only to

feed the remaining population, but to build mountains of reserve food

supplies, even after export quotas are met. More and more people left the

farms to work in industries linked directly to agriculture or other sectors

of the economy. This trend continues even now as we see more people pulled

from industrial production into the services connected to these industries.

Again you have a lot less people engaged in farming than formally not

because AGRICULTURE IS UNECONOMICAL.

4. Yes, our Gambia is essentially a free-market economy. And yes, our

"diwlini gerrteh" is of poorer quality. But please, let us not forget that

there is such a thing called PROTECTIONISM. Essentially, the GATT talks,

which lasted for ages, was about protectionism. Every country practices it,

to a more or lesser degree. I believe in free enterprise. But I also

believe in government intervention in economic life, especially in

countries which are so weak that (as Buharry himself said) they cannot

participate in world trade on equal terms. There are certain industries

which we must insist stubbornly to develop until we feel confident that

they can do well internationally before we open up to so-called

competition. Not to do that will be simply irresponsible. The "tiger"

economies of Taiwan and South Korea practiced this skilfully at their

earlier stages of industrialisation.

7. In 1950 Ivory Coast had only a few soap factories, two canneries and a

tiny array of other industries such as breweries for beer and mineral

water. But after investing in a diversified agriculture which developed

parallel to industrialisation, they were able to produce a large

manufacturing sector with more than 700 industries just after three

decades. Their turnover was over US$ 3 billion in 1980. That was, amongst

other reasons, why Gambians, Senegalese, Malians, Burkinabe, and Ghanaians

went there in droves to search for work. I can only lament if Buharry has

difficulty in understanding what I meant by the relative success of the

Ivorians and Zimbabweans and Kenyans. Certainly, we should aim to be like

Singapore even if only to appease former President Jawara's dream. But

since we have been discussing Gambia and Africa I thought that Ivory Coast,

Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Botswana are examples which, if we studied what they

did and what they did not do, could probably help us understand our own

predicament.



Best regards,

Momodou Sidibeh.



1.



----------

> Från: Alpha Robinson <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: Re: Dekat

> Datum: den 22 augusti 1997 15:07

>

> Even though time does not allow me to comment in detail as I would

> very much like to do, I would like to ask Dr. Touray; how the Gambia,

> a country with a VERY HIGH rate of illeteray, a country where the

> vast major are still struggling to meet the basic needs of life, a

> country with zero industrial culture at any significant level could

> possibly be transformed into the leader of information technology and

> industry in Africa? Where will the infrastructure come from. Where

> will the machines and equipments come from? etc.. etc...

> Noble as the idea maybe, I wonder how we could

> put flesh into this dream. And do you really believe that the

> information tecchnology world and the markets for industrial products

> are without control? Perhaps we should learn to crawl first before we

> dream about flying.

>

> regards,

>

> Alpha



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 17:48:12 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: RE: Farming and rainfall

Message-ID: <



Bass,

Got this message ok.



Jabou



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 19:35:58 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: business ops. in Gambia

Message-ID: <



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





Dear Gambia-L.



On the topic of agriculture and missing rainfalls,

I am very sorry to say that living in Fajara and running a computer company

gives me very little

background on the situation in the rural areas in The Gambia.

Both NARB(National Agriculture Research Board) and NARI (National

Agriculture Reseach Institute)

is members of Gambia-L and I have sent mail/talked to them about writing a

little about

the current crop-situation.

In a short chat with Dr.Jeng of NARB he said that a problem now is that

groundnuts

planted at normal time experienced a lack of water resulting in a slow

initial growth.

Dr. Jeng said that this slow growth made the core(the peanut substance?!)in

the groundnut

smaller than it should be.

As I understand it(subjective and personal of course, Mr. Lee Jallow..)

from the news and

here in Fajara, it has been raining parts of the day over most of The

Gambia the last week.

(I stand corrected for this of course.)

Hopefully the rains will continue and make up for the lost crops...



On the topic of a technology vs. agriculture society, I believe that

technology should be used

to enhance all aspects of a country.

There could be a high-tech environment and a solid agriculture environment

at the same time, working together

for the best results.

I am not an expert in any way, but seeing all these different types of

fruits, vegetables, trees, crops, even

several sweet delicious fruittypes I have never seen before, I start

wondering why they are not used

more/exported/manufactured/processed?!

If you have these nice rawmaterials, what is stopping someone from also

making a factory that can

produce finished products?

I believe there is lots and lots of opportunities here for people with an

ability to look at things from the right angle.



Here are some free investment tips I have been thinking of and people have

told me about:



-A decent businessbank, at the level of what you expect in Europe.(I

delivered a check to a Standard Chartered Bank

branch, and it took them twenty minutes and five people to process the

check.)

(I am not even going to mention the rates on loans..)



-River transportation. Buy good secondhand boats from Norway or wherever,

keep a proper technical staff and a standard

level management, keep strict rules on number of passengers etc. Maybe

include large rafts for heavy goods transportation

down-river....



-Resource and Investment center, there is loads of Gambians alike who have

good business ideas, but needs financial help.



-Fisheries. Land/or river based fishfarming/oysterproduction i.e. anything

that grows in a river..



-Rental company. Most things can be rented, I believe..



-Visa/AMEX/Master company. Where is all the cardreaders in this country?!?!



-FastFoodchain. I have still not found a decent hamburgerbar in this

country(the chicken is good, though..).



-Private power production in rural areas. (What would we do without our

generator?!?!)



The keyword here is Standards.



Normal,everyday standards that we are used to(most of the time,anyway..) in

Europe,US etc.



Do a proper job,

deliver more than the customer expects,

keep job-ethics:

clothing,

attitude,

workexpectancy,

language,

service,

attitude,

frontdesk-apperance,

timeawareness

and so on.

This is a small cost for the company, but gives you an big edge here in The

Gambia.



There is bound to be a lot more interesting areas that I don't know about.



Anybody in Gambia-L that can match my investment-tip's?



Regards,

Torstein

Commit

The Gambia



Torstein,



l couldn't agree more.Many of these are some of the same business ideas l

have had. How about a few more:



Vegetable production year round (irrigated of course Habib)

On my recent trip home, my sister informed that the carrots we were eating in

a salad was imported from Holland.l was surprised. The cost per lb. was

D2.50. They say the local ones were not available anymore, and besides, they

were hard. Improvement of soil texture can help there. It seems many

vegetables come in from Senegal (cabbage, Jahatou) and other West African

countries(ginger from Sierra Leone). The veg. growers produce all hit the

local market at the same time driving prices down, and when their season is

over, they have to import.



Aromatic herbs and spices for local use and export.



Dairy production, milk, ice-cream,yogurt etc.



Quality Gambian restaurant featuring authentic Gambian food.The tourists

patronize small local food joints much to the dismay of the Gambians. They

fail to realize that these folks didn't come to Africa to be served gourmet

European meals like the big hotels serve.



Quality bed and breakfast establishments, the few around are taking business

away from the big hotels.



Recreation and entertainment centre for youth e.g skating rink with fast food

and good tropical fruit juice drinks, video game arcade, with incentives

thrown in for good conduct and academic performance resulting in free

admission, treats etc.



Quality school and office supplies, children's books, young adults' as well

as adults' novels, Islamic literature and magazines, printing of advertising

specialties.



Carpet and sofa shampooing machines.



Manufacture of clothing for export. Have factory as well as offer contract to

local producers of clothing, handicrafts etc.after conducting quality control

sessions.Give priority to use of locally produced and dyed fabrics. A good

economy booster. Include manufacture of clothing, school uniforms, home

furnishings etc for local use, cuts imports.



The possibilities are endless. I see the situation at home as a new frontier

to conquer as far as business opportunities. The need for goods and services

abound everywhere. Those who took the initiative when a similar situation

arose in early pioneer days of the U.S. are those whose fortunes still

flourish today.

I HEAR A LOT OF COMPLAINTS ABOUT THE ECONOMY BACK HOME AND HOW TO SURVIVE IF

ONE VENTURES BACK.A BUSINESS THAT OFFERS A WELL NEEDED GOODS OR SERVICE CAN

NET YOU A GREAT INCOME AND A GOOD LIFE IN GAMBIA.

ANYONE FOR A JOINT VENTURE?



Jabou Joh.





----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

>From



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 19:51:39 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Up-date on collapsed building

Message-ID: <



Hi guys,

Just talked to my sister. The death toll now stands at three.The two people

who were trapped in the building died before they could be reached. The three

dead are one Senegalese and two Gambian construction crew members. The most

serious of the injuries sustained is a broken leg(one worker) The rest are

dislocated shoulder, scratches etc.All injured are still in the hospital but

doing well. All the crew members unanimously agree that the building was hit

by a bolt of lightening.There was a big blue crane poised above the buuilding

each time l passed it while l was at home.They have started to clear and haul

away the debris at the site.For those of you who suggest compensation, etc, l

am positive that my brother-in-law will do the absolute right thing for all

his workers.He always does that, no matter the situation. Someone mentioned

that the collapse was caused due to the contractor cutting corners. Where do

people get these arsenine ideas? Have a good weekend.



Jabou Joh.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 23 Aug 1997 13:30:03 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Catastrophie!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Three cheers for you, Pa Abdou...

Racism is not what the world needs now........Let's get on with living life

as one people...HUMANS!!!!



MKJ (Tubabo)

Sean O'Leary

USAID/Yerevan

Washington,DC

20520-7020

Home Phone:(3742)151371

E-mail address:





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 23 Aug 1997 14:41:04 +0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To:

Subject: NARB and NARI

Message-ID: <v01520d01b0248c14a02e@[149.212.100.74]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



This is forwarded from

(narb@commit.gm)





Dear Mr. Jallow



The National Agricultural Research Board & Institute have been members of

Gambia-L only a short while ago, and really it is my candid opinion that we

deserve to be given breathing space instead of hammering on us regarding

sending in information about the NARB & BARI. Moreover, we have been

extremely busy with the preparation of our annual budgets to really had

time to send in substantial contributions.



However, we must admit that the Gambia-L forum deserves to know more about

this Institution. Consequently I am sending in a brief contribution giving

details about the setting up and structure of NARB/NARI.



In 1977 the then Department of Agriculture established the Agricultural

Research Service (ARS) with the task of coordinating on-going ag.research

(AR) activities with the line departments (Planning, Fisheries, Forestry

etc). This, however, did little to improve the situation of AR as the

National Agricultural Research System (NARS) remained fragmented.



In 1985, with the support of USAID and World Bank funding, The Government

of The Gambia (GOTG) launched the Gambia Agricultural and Diversification

(GARD) project under which the NARS was strengthened through the creation

of the Department of Agricultural Research (DAR) in 1988. The National

Agricultural Research Board (NARB) responsible for the formulation and

coordination of AR policy was also established the same year. Specifically,

the NARB's role, in addition to formulation and coordination of AR policy,

included the evaluation and approval of research programs and provision of

advice to GOTG on organisation of the NARS. The establishment of the NARB,

therefore, represents a major milestone in the evolution of the Gambian

NARS, and through an Act of Parliament in 1993, became the lead agency for

AR policy direction. The transformation of the former DAR to the

semi-autonomous Natinal Agricultural Research Institute (NARI), as an

implementing body, governed by the NARB completed the process of the

setting up of the Gambian NARS.



NARB and NARI must be seen as the former being the policy body while the

latter is the implementing agent.The NARB consists of a Chairman (currently

in the person of Mr. Albert H Cox) and six other members. The Board is

supported by a Technical Secretariat (currently headed by Dr. Alhaji S.

Jeng), Research Review Committee to evaluate the relevance of research

proposals to be funded by NARB, and a Finance Committee that looks at the

cost of research and other budgetary issues. NARI is headed by a Director

General (currently in the person of Dr. Samuel J.Bruce-Oliver), and has the

following programs under it:



Cropping Systems & Resource Management

Cereals

Grain Legumes & Oilseeds

Horticulture

Seed Technology Unit

Agric. Engineering Unit

Socieconomics Unit

Livestock Research Unit

Fisheries Research Unit

Forestry Research Unit



The mandate of NARB/NARI is to conduct client-oriented adaptive/applied

research in Crops, Livestock, Fisheries, Forestry and all other natural

resources as the programs under it indicate. NARI is presently the only

specialised AR institution in the Gambia. Since the inception of the NARS

in 1993, the major funding agents have been GOTG (c.30%) and World Bank

loan (c. 70%), and has been operating as a project. The idea is that even

after the end of the project , the NARS will still continue to survive

through the aid of other external funding agents and GOTG.



---------------------------------------

I will stop here for now and if there are any questions from the forum, I

will be happy to answer. There are several other issues remaing to be

mentioned, viz:



Human Resource issues, including the development of a scheme of service,

attractive enough to retain good research staff; Training etc;



Construction of NRAI HQ, and the rehabilitation of Sapu Station;



Technology Development and Transfer (TDT) etc, etc, etc, etc.





Dr. Alhaji S. Jeng

Research Planner, NARB







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 23 Aug 1997 13:29:39 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: A catastrophe!

Message-ID: <



Gambia-L:



I concur with Tony and others that Lee Jallow's statements were

reprehensible, unwarranted, and utterly distasteful. In that vein, a public

apology by Mr. Jallow is the least that can be expected.



Salaam!



Amadou Scattred Janneh





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 23 Aug 1997 23:35:09 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: NARB and NARI

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB01D.62672BC0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB01D.62672BC0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Doc!

Thanks very much for eventually responding.We are are now very glad in =

knowing the various structures,functions and objectives of both NARB and =

NARI.But could you please explain to us briefly the present farming =

situation in the country given that the rains have not been very =

generous until recently; and what are the contingency plans, if any ,by =

your Institute in the event of massive crop failure as is being grimly =

predicted by some on this List?



Doc, since you are apparently a very busy man,you can assign the =

responsibility of answering our queries and questions about Gambia's =

agriculture - and we have tons and tons of them- to one of your research =

students.And maybe he will protest less about our "hammering"!=20



And as we say here,keep up the good work down there!





Regards Bassss!





Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 01:04:52 -0700

From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA <

To:

Subject: Gambia-l:The Gambia and related issues mailing list

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi!

Please add Dodou Jobe to the list. His e-mail address is:



dodou@slg.se



Thank you.

Buharry.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 23 Aug 1997 20:42:06 -0000

From: "<

To: "The Gambia-List" <

Subject: Test, and rain again

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Jorn Grotnes" <

via Commit





The List,



Just checking a change in the shadow filter



Regarding rains, I have not been able to get my laundry dry for

a week now. Two hours ago it started raining again, and it's

still going on. At least the Fajara farmers have no problem with

drought, hope the same is the case for the rest of the country.



Regards,

Joern

Commit



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 23 Aug 1997 21:28:12 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Setting the record straight

Message-ID: <



At no time did anyone suggest that the cnotractor was cutting corners as

purported,rather it was suggested that base on reports read so far it looks

like the contractor was cutting corners. If it comes out to the contrary,I

stand corrected but I don't think that was arsenine. that I take exception

to.

Thanks

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 00:13:26 -0000

From: "<

To: <

Subject: Re: Farming and rainfall

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sent by "Torstein Grotnes" <

via Commit





Just a comment to well-digging.



>----------

>From:

>Number Five

>Ask all local Masjids and churches (or their representatives) to help

>monitor the progress of the farmers and give them some kind of authority



>to mediate between the parties in each promissory note , which can be

>written in Arabic (localized in Wollof, Fula, Jola, Mandinka or any

>agreed language) English or even French.



Recently we had a private investment at two fields north of Brikama.

This investment included a 25 meter well, and a caretaker-house.

Unfortunately, the project collapsed because the people we worked

with did not manage to keep the project on track.

The expensive corrugates for the caretaker house mysteriously disappeared

into the villages, and the wellconcrete-rings were never made.



While this was an expensive experience for us, it told us that in this

project

there was an absolute necessity for a competent supervisor that ensured

that

the work was done properly and on time.

The supervisor would have to be there almost every day, and keep a

timeschedule

on the work.

We also experienced that if you made payments in advance the incentive for

finishing the job was destroyed.



Next time we will know better.



Yours,

Torstein

The Gambia









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 00:32:50 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: NARB and NARI

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Thank you, Dr. Jeng, for finding time in your busy schedule to update the

list members about your activities. As you can see from some of the

messages that you read, we are hungry for reliable information down here.



Hope to hear from you more often.



Thanks again.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



===========================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 82

************************* Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 14:13:23 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu, Subject: RE: confirmationMessage-ID: < TFSLFIKN@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableI agree with Andrea=2E Women have a very important role in the whole =20equationHabib-----Original Message-----From: mjallow@st6000=2Esct=2EeduSent: Thursday, August 21, 1997 2:03 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: confirmation--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Andrea wrote:> And> women's committees should not serve the purpose of excluding women> aspects from vital discussions : let's not deal with it - lets pass it> on to the womens commitee=2E> AndreaAndrea, I agree!The idea of forming a women's committee serves no purpose other thandiluting the strength of "our togetherness"=2E What we need is men and =20womenjoining hands in order to work together to achieve a common goal=2E While Iam not advocating male dominance over women, I think that men should bemore open-minded by sharing their resources with their loved ones=2EThese types of discussions are always nerve-touching since they relaythe feelings that we have towards each other=2E I remember a while back =20whenwe discussed the issues of female circumcission and physical abuse, it =20tookthe women on the list a long time to join in the discussions=2E This justgoes to show that discussions of such issues should include more women =20whocan stand up against what they believe to be an "unfair" treatment=2EWhat we need is more women to come forward and bring the issues that theywant addressed=2E This forum is probably a good place to start=2E But witho=utleaders who can take the initiative to bring forth their ideas, it would =20bealmost impossible to justify a balanced dialogue between the men and =20women=2EGreat strides have been made by women all over the world but the struggleneeds to continue=2EMore than ever, we need more women Doctors, Lawyers, Judges,Engineers=2E=2E=2Eand=2E=2E=2Emaybe even presidents=2E Who knows=2E=2E=2Eth=e next president =20ofthe Gambia could be a woman=2E=2E=2E=2E=2Enothing is possible!Regards,Moe S=2E Jallow=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D =20mjallow@sct=2Eedu mjallow@hayes=2Ecom-------------------------------------------------------------------------**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 14:29:57 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: Momodou S Sidibeh < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIICharles Fernandez has been added to the list. Welcome and pleasesend us a brief intro. about yourself.LatJor------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 15:16:36 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: Gunjur@aol.com, Subject: RE: Building collapse in Gambian capitaMessage-ID: < TFSMAXMS@nusacc.org Thanks for the updateThis brings a lot more questions to mind.1. If it is an explosion as suspected who was it intended for?2. Are the other buildings in the vicinity also damaged?3. Was the structure insured? I sure hope so for the sake of allconcerned!! May Allah protect us from all accidents especially avoidableones like this if it was an explosion.-----Original Message-----From: Gunjur@aol.com Sent: Thursday, August 21, 1997 1:31 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Building collapse in Gambian capita----------------------------------------------------------------------------Hi guys,The building that collapsed belongs to my brother-in law Amadou Samba,CEO ofGamsen construction. It is the same firm that constructed the airport andthenational arch. This building was being constructed to be leased toSwissairand a couple of other businesses. He and my sister called last night toinform me of this tragedy. There is one casualty and many injuries,mainlythe construction crew.As of last night, there were still two peopletrappedinside the building but rescue workers were reporting them alive as theyweretalking to the people trying to rescue them.The national army as well asworkers from the Ports Authority with their cranes were on the scene. Thecause of the explosion is not yet known. However, l can assure everyonethatthe economization of cement is not the reason as mr Samba has partialownership of Gacem, a cement company at Kanifing industrial park, and hasnoconstraints as far as cement is concerned.This is a treeible tragedy, thecause of which is under investigation. Our families are devastated bythistragedy. l'll keep you posted as l speak with them.Thanks.Jabou Joh**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 23:03:51 +0200From: Ylva Kamperin < leekamp@algonet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 33FCAD37.7CB4@algonet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThe Gambia-L shadow list wrote:> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > ( tgr@commit.gm > Dear Gambia-L members.> I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of> what is happening.> The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is> hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the> debris/concrete pieces.> By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities.> Several bodies have been carried out, nobody knows how many.> Also because of the heavy rain today there seems to have been several> people, hiding from the rain under the construction at the time of the> accident.> The building is completely flattened like you see when it has been a> earthquake.> The buildings on both sides are mostly unhurt, and as far as I could see> they are not evacuated.> There is local traffic-jams and people are going around very quietly.> This is a terrible tragedy.> Torstein> The GambiaDo not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.Europeans i.e Caucasians for you in the US.Enjoy panicking Africans andwill always do.Get everything confirmed by a Gambian or African noteuropean/caucasian.Lee Jallow------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 00:30:14 -0700From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < 01BCAE92.927C2900@dida.qatar.net.qa Gambia-lers!Jabbou has informed me that some of my messages reaching her have notext,could you please tell me if that is the case with the rest of you,andthanks very much in advance!Regards Bassss!------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 97 17:05:14 EDTFrom: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Building collapse in Gambian capital leaves 1 dead, 40 injured (fwd)Message-ID: < ndarboe.1222585154B@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu >Hi guys,>The building that collapsed belongs to my brother-in law Amadou Samba, CEO of>Gamsen construction. It is the same firm that constructed the airport and the>national arch.Since we don't know the causes of the collapse, we will have cautionourselves as to how harsh we can be on the issue. But, shouldn't thisincident make us skeptical about the airport and the Arch 22??? Correct meif I am wrong, but I believe the Arch 22 had once collapsed before it wasofficially opened. If a similar incident such as this happens then theremust be some problems with the quality of their work if the incident was notdue to a foul play.Numukunda------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 21:05:53 +0100From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: good newsMessage-ID: < B0000004467@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Hi Folks,in response to Bro Ghanim, I say Thank God too, but I wonder if the Rainsare not already too late..locat experts in Agriculture say that only theEarly Millet could be grown in time for harvest for the remainder of theseason..and that it relies more on heavy morning dew..that is the goodnews..the down side is..at this point..how many farmers have any left to besown..considering the early rains, the dry spell and the high degree ofsubsistence..the GCU has lately been barely surviving and there is beenlittle or no response to the near drought conditions that prevailed.Yesterday on the news was reported a TELEFOOD program for The Gambia..an UNFAO program.and also reported that the FAO contribution has dwindled from$1580 to $1000..the Secretary of State for Agriculture, the Perm. Sec. etcwere on the coordinating committee..I hope this is some kind of coordinatedprogram to assist our farming familiesWorried but hopeful..God is Great!!in The Gambiapmjps wrt..the Collapsed GAMSEN BUILDING under construction,it is very tragic and indeed a TRAGEDY..as a Civil Engineer I think it istoo early to speculate on the causes..I add my hopes and prayers for thecasualties..God Help them and Us all.----------------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 22:06:28 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "The Gambia-List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < B0000004473@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm Lee,>Do not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.Thanks for keeping up the Swedish tradition of racism, I amsure they can use another one!Btw; is that local news everywhere, or just in Africa? E.g. should Iread Swedish newspapers or must I check with you first about whathappens there (I take the liberty to assume that you are an African,and I assume that I must be a "caucasian")?Regarding the news you refer to, I must say that after seeing thesite just minutes after the disaster, I would describe it as a miraclethat not more than one person was killed. Maybe you should seethings with your own eyes before using them to feed your myths?Joern------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 22:43:47 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < B0000004474@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm Well, what do you think Gambia-L?Am I a "Caucasian" trying to create panic?My info was of course based on a strictly personalexperience of the accident and by talking to fellowGambians on the scene. It looked really bad when I went there,and it didn't look like there was any room for surviving under theheavy concrete pieces.I can just say that I am extremely happy that I was correctedon the number of casualties. That was really my big worry.Yours,TorsteinThe Gambia> > I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of> > what is happening.> > The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is> > hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the> > debris/concrete pieces.> > By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy casualities.> > Several bodies have been carried out.......> > This is a terrible tragedy.> > Torstein> > The Gambia> Do not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.> Europeans i.e Caucasians for you in the US.Enjoy panicking Africans and> will always do.Get everything confirmed by a Gambian or African not> european/caucasian.> Lee Jallow------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 19:35:58 -0400 (EDT)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: Building CollapsesMessage-ID: < 970821193528_1186745313@emout11.mail.aol.com Habib, I agree with all the questions raised , from what I've read , it seemsthat the contractor was cutting corners instead of followingguidelines(whatever they are). We also need to know who the buildinginspector (if they have one), was and whether he or she approve the materialsused in the building. If it's found that the contractor is culpable then heshould be made to pay the medical bills of the injured and give them somesemblance of "a hardship help" because they have families to support. I don'twhat we can do to help but am open to any suggestions.Hey, I understand that Jacob Bahoum is in the U.K.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 03:00:43 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: DekatMessage-ID: < 33FD634B.42AD@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Sidibeh!There are truly many Momodous here! We however know each other verywell (if you are the Sidibeh I think you are) because we were neighboursin Serrekunda and we occasionally meet in Stockholm. You probably knowme better by my middle name - Buharry.You raised some interesting points in your response to my post but Imust confess that I still am not convinced as to the economic viabilityof complete dependence on agriculture especially in the disorganised,small scale way it is done in The Gambia. =I shall try to respond to some of the points you raised. You mentionedthat the colonialists never intended the "commercialisation process ofagriculture to become...Africa=B4s gateway to full participation in theworld economy, and on the other hand, a basis for industrialisation". Myquestions in this regard are:1) Is Africa fully participating in the world economy and if so is itparticipating on equal terms?2) Can agriculture as it is practised today in The Gambia and most ofAfrica (small plot farming, dependence on rains etc.) really provide abasis for industrialisation?My opinion is that Africa is far from fully participating in the worldeconomy. The world economy is made up of many sectors and Africa happensto be participating in one sector over which it has no control orinfluence. World market prices are determined with little concern forAfrica. I also believe that agriculture can never be a basis forindustrialisation as long as our agricultural methods are not upgradedto make use of the technological possibilities available today. This isbecause we have become dependent on industrial products for which we paymuch more than we get for our agricultural products which are used tomake those industrial products.The second point you raised was that cash crop production meant mostAfrican societies lost food security. My argument in the previous postwas not to eradicate agriculture. Far from it. If you rightly remember Iwrote: "We have the land. We might as well make use of it to feedourselves and thereby save some foreign exchange". My argument wasagainst the priority it is given and the way it is done. If small plotfarming is discouraged and large scale agricultural industrialisation isencouraged, one large scale farmer would produce more than tens of smallplot farmers produce thus increasing our food security and making sure"that food is never used as a weapon against us as has been the caseformally". It can also avert famine and increase political stability as"a hungry man is an angry man".Third, shouldn=B4t the British example in Nigeria serve as an example of=the importance of industrialisation? Why would the British go to theextent of destroying the processing capabilities of Nigeria if it didn=B4=serve their interest to keep the country agricultural so that it can bemilked for raw materials?Fourth, you argued that "stupid commercial policies made sure that"Gambian produced oil was "outcompeted by imported forms of vegetable andanimal fat". I agree with you that Gambian products SHOULD be supportedand given commercial priority. However, Gambia is a country driven bymarket forces and people are going to spend their money on productswhich appeal to them or which they view as having quality. Gambians, bethey farmers or industrialists need to invest in equipment that canproduce products that match the quality of imported items so that peoplecan be convinced to buy Gambian. No matter how hard it is for us todigest, the oil pressed from the peanuts ("diwlini gerrteh") did have asmell and is not as clearly milled as the imported oils.Fifth, the agricultural production that laid the foundation forindustrialisation in "developed countries" was not done on a small plot,dependent on rain, "Yallah baahna" way. It was large scale,mechanisedfarming that depended on millions of slaves and many colonies to providethe economic base to expand into industrialisation. It was also many,many years ago. Africa cannot expect to farm in the way it does now andemulate the success of the so called developed countries.Finally, I am having a problem coming to terms with your example ofAfrican countries "that seem to have done well". In what sense have theIvory Coast, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Botswana done well and by whatstandards? By African standards, maybe Botswana has done a bit better.African standards are however way below the international standard. Weshould try to aim for the international standard so that we can aimhigher rather than being content with being better than another"developing country".I really have to apologise for the length. I really got carried away onthis one. I hope it won=B4t happen again. Thanks for your patience.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:> => Hello Tomaa,> There are so many Momodous here! A close friend of mine, another Momodo=> Gassama, who studied in Uppsala, is working with the Ministry of> Agriculture in Gambia; and if I remember rightly, you are a Stockholmer=> like myself. So I must specially welcome you in joining the friendly fr=ay.> But I could not DISAGREE MORE with both Dr. Touray and yourself.> It is true that the colonialists carved our agricultural production,> through different commercialisation schemes, in order to suit their> industrial needs. But they never intended this commercialisation proces=s of> agriculture to become, on the one hand, Africa's gateway to full> participation in the world economy, and on the other hand, a basis for=> industrialisation.> Firstly, cash-crop production meant that most African societies lost =food> security. The people used to store their harvests whenever there is a> bumper crop, so that when next the rains fail they still have a back-up=> food supply. Commercialisation of economic life meant that this stored =food> could be sold away> (as the farmers are doing now at home) in order to buy items, which as> Jerry Rawlings said, "you have not only forced us into wanting, but> needing". The producer price of agri. products were always low. So the> farmers retained a smart insurance policy for themselves: they always h=ad> the option of turning to food-crop production whenever cash-crop prices=> plummetted; meaning even less revenue for the state. After independence=> governments set up monopsonistic (a market where there is only one buye=r of> the item sold) marketting boards whose principal purpose was to sell> agricultural produce at a surplus so that the farmers can be adequately=> compensated from reserves whenever world market prices fall drastically==2E> But this rarely happened. Revenue from the peasants was disproportionat=ely> invested in the urban areas partly by financing a bourgeoining public> sector. Also the urban-rural terms of trade militated against the inter=ests> of the peasants as they paid more for goods from the city relative to t=heir> income from their produce. And this has been the same story during> colonoialism as well as during the post-independence period - throughou=> the continent, except for a handful of countries. AGRICULTURE HAS NEVER=> BEEN TRULY COMMERCIALISED.> Secondly, the colonialists also deliberately (at least in some cases=> destroyed the relative agri. industrial potential of some countries.> Nigeria is a case in point. The processing of palm-oil, for instance, w=as> well underway and clearly showed possibilities of expanding into other> sectors, when it was destroyed by the British. Africa was supposed to> export raw materials, in their rawest possible form. This way, differen=> levels of processing, inducing employment opportunities and technical> know-how, were also denied African countries. In Gambia a number of far=mers> in the country-side possessed their own mills from which they could pre=ss> oil from peanuts; and this was a tremendous boosts both economically, a=nd> nutrition-wise. Stupid commercial policies made sure that they were> outcompeted by imported forms of vegetable and animal fat. Instead of> developing our own resources and building on these local mills and maki=ng> our oil environment-friendly (perhaps through simple chemistry?) all of=us> became convinced that our groundnut oil in fact smells as soon as impor=ted> ones arrived.> Finally, Mr. Gassama acknowledges that "the so-called developed> countries...concentrate most of their efforts in industry and technolog=y",> since dependence on agriculture is uneconomical. Of course that is the =case> today. In the U.S, for instance less than 3% are engaged in direct> agricultural work. In Singapore, it is even less than 1%!! But should =we> not remember how it all began. Has it not been the case that in most> developed countries it was agricultural production that laid the founda=tion> for industrialisation? Was it not slave labour in the cotton fields and=> sugar plantations that largely financed the industrial revolution in> England? The growth of the ginneries, refineries, the railways (for> transporting raw materials), farming implements, shipbuilding, banking,=> insurance, all have direct links to slavery and the agricultural produc=tion> of slave labour that set the big capitalist machinery in motion. Much> later, our colonisation sustained this industrial push by supplying> industrial raw-materials such as cotton (India), peanuts, palm-oil, coc=oa,> rubber, sisal, jute, hides and skins, minerals, etc. etc. Mr. Gassama s=eems> to have forgotten about "miracle rice" and the 'green revolution' in As=ia.> This not only averted famine, but induced political stability as well. =In> my view agricultural production in Africa plays a critical role in the> democratisation process.> Infact, the few countries in Africa (the exceptions to the rule, abo=ve)> that seem to have done well (and some of them are still exemplary in ma=ny> ways) are those that developed their agricultural productivity: Ivory> Coast, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Botswana. I still maintain my previous> positions and would only add that we MUST MAKE SURE THAT FOOD IS NEVER =USED> AS A WEAPON AGAINST US AS HAS BEEN THE CASE FORMALLY. I think there are=> other problems, technical ones perhaps, for agric. failure. Dr. Touray =can> perhaps enlighten us about that problem in the Gambia?> => Best regards,> Momodou Sidibeh.> => ----------> > Fr=E5n: MOMODOU B. GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > =C4mne: Re: Dekat> > Datum: den 21 augusti 1997 09:43> >> > ---------------------------------------------------------------------=----> > Hi everyone!> > I must first of all confess, being a new member, that Gambi=a-l is a> > rather interesting project. I would at this moment like to welcome ba=ck> > Dr. Katim Touray and thank him for his contributions in making the> > mailing list a reality. No matter how much he tries to downplay his> > contributions, I personally think that he has done a wonderful job. T=hat> > goes to all the others who worked to bring about and continue to> > maintain Gambia-l.> > I have since my membership been silently listening and trying t=o get> > into the scheme of things. Katim Touray wrote:> >> > >i think it was fundamentally flawed> > > to take> > > agriculture and make it the cornerstone of our development efforts.=> >> > i think we should have, and should now redidicate our efforts toward> > > positioning> > > our country as an information technology and industry leader in Afr=ica.> >> > I couldn=B4t agree more with him. This fundamental flaw is evident no=> > only in The Gambia but in nearly the whole of Africa. It was> > specifically intended as such when the colonialists carved our econom=ies> > to fit their raw material requirements. If agricultural dependence wa=> > economical, all the so called developed countries would have nothing =but> > farms today. As is however the case, they have concentrated most of> > their efforts on technology and industry.> > The Gambia can in my opinion never make it out of the poorest c=ountries> > list as long as it concentrates all its efforts on sectors that it h=as> > no control over - agriculture and tourism. I think that our efforts> > should be concentrated more on industy and technology.> > This is not to say that agriculture should be completely abando=ned. No.> > We have the land. We might as well make use of it to feed ourselves a=nd> > thereby save some foreign exchange.In this connection, small plot> > farming and the complete dependence on rain should be discouraged.> > Commercial farming should be encouraged. Irrigation schemes should be=> > undertaken. We have the water. We should abandon the "Yallah baahna"> > mentality and figure out ways to make our water resources work for us==2E> > Even the Egyptians of thousands of years ago realised the foolhardine=ss> > of depending on rain and thereby undertook irrigation schemes. Haven=B4=> > we learned in thousands of years?> > The Gambia should thus in my opinion rethink its dependence on> > agriculture and rains. Our efforts should, as mentioned earlier, be> > concentrated on industry, technology and other areas where we have mo=re> > control.> > Sorry for the length. I have however read message after message=and> > seen how everyone is so concerned about the rains. It has always been=my> > conviction that the our dependence on agriculture is unwise. I was> > however motivated to write on the issue by Katim=B4s contribution. If=we> > had taken our destiny in our own hands and overcome our dependence on=> > agriculture and rain, we might not be so worried now. Thanks for your=> > patience.> > Buharry.------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 23:02:20 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Updates on Yusupha Cham & Co.?Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAmadou:I too have a copy of the video and could not sleep well the nightI first saw it. For a moment I thought I was viewing images outof Apartheid South Africa. Someone has to put a leash on thedogs who committed these hideous crimes!LatJorOn Fri, 15 Aug 1997 ASJanneh@aol.com wrote:> Tombong & others:> What, if anything, has been done regarding allegations that military and> intelligence agents tortured Yusupha Cham and other members of UDP for> exercising their constitutional right? I assume we will get more than a> government statement expressing commitment to democracy, respect for human> rights, etc. from the regime or its mouthpieces.> I must say I was utterly disgusted, to say the least, when I watched a video> showing the group with unrefutable evidence of torture. I am eagerly> awaiting a response before saying more.> (Not in a mood to say "salaam")> Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Aug 1997 23:11:08 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: The Gambia-L shadow list < gambia-l@commit.gm Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ARE AFRICANS NATURALLY SUPERIOR? (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:My comments to this topic is that our genes have never been themajor source of racist aggressions against Africans, rather itis our skin coloration! To put it in more technical terms, itis not our genotype that one must consider when discussing racismrather our phenotype.LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 01:47:33 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Farming and rainfall & other thingsMessage-ID: < B0000004484@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm Dear Gambia-L.On the topic of agriculture and missing rainfalls,I am very sorry to say that living in Fajara and running a computer companygives me very littlebackground on the situation in the rural areas in The Gambia.Both NARB(National Agriculture Research Board) and NARI (NationalAgriculture Reseach Institute)is members of Gambia-L and I have sent mail/talked to them about writing alittle aboutthe current crop-situation.In a short chat with Dr.Jeng of NARB he said that a problem now is thatgroundnutsplanted at normal time experienced a lack of water resulting in a slowinitial growth.Dr. Jeng said that this slow growth made the core(the peanut substance?!)inthe groundnutsmaller than it should be.As I understand it(subjective and personal of course, Mr. Lee Jallow..)from the news andhere in Fajara, it has been raining parts of the day over most of TheGambia the last week.(I stand corrected for this of course.)Hopefully the rains will continue and make up for the lost crops...On the topic of a technology vs. agriculture society, I believe thattechnology should be usedto enhance all aspects of a country.There could be a high-tech environment and a solid agriculture environmentat the same time, working togetherfor the best results.I am not an expert in any way, but seeing all these different types offruits, vegetables, trees, crops, evenseveral sweet delicious fruittypes I have never seen before, I startwondering why they are not usedmore/exported/manufactured/processed?!If you have these nice rawmaterials, what is stopping someone from alsomaking a factory that canproduce finished products?I believe there is lots and lots of opportunities here for people with anability to look at things from the right angle.Here are some free investment tips I have been thinking of and people havetold me about:-A decent businessbank, at the level of what you expect in Europe.(Idelivered a check to a Standard Chartered Bankbranch, and it took them twenty minutes and five people to process thecheck.)(I am not even going to mention the rates on loans..)-River transportation. Buy good secondhand boats from Norway or wherever,keep a proper technical staff and a standardlevel management, keep strict rules on number of passengers etc. Maybeinclude large rafts for heavy goods transportationdown-river....-Resource and Investment center, there is loads of Gambians alike who havegood business ideas, but needs financial help.-Fisheries. Land/or river based fishfarming/oysterproduction i.e. anythingthat grows in a river..-Rental company. Most things can be rented, I believe..-Visa/AMEX/Master company. Where is all the cardreaders in this country?!?!-FastFoodchain. I have still not found a decent hamburgerbar in thiscountry(the chicken is good, though..).-Private power production in rural areas. (What would we do without ourgenerator?!?!)The keyword here is Standards.Normal,everyday standards that we are used to(most of the time,anyway..) inEurope,US etc.Do a proper job,deliver more than the customer expects,keep job-ethics:clothing,attitude,workexpectancy,language,service,attitude,frontdesk-apperance,timeawarenessand so on.This is a small cost for the company, but gives you an big edge here in TheGambia.There is bound to be a lot more interesting areas that I don't know about.Anybody in Gambia-L that can match my investment-tip's?Regards,TorsteinCommitThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 02:59:44 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: DekatMessage-ID: < 9708220659.AA27344@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello "tomas",Momodou Gassama and Momdou Sidibeh, I greatfully admire your courage inspeaking about the two most fundamental issues that we ought to turningour attention to. I feel overly overwhelmed when important discussions intechnology and agriculture are raised. When applied to the Gambia, thesetwo issues unscrambles the philosophy that there is really no hope inentitling ourselves secure by depending on the amount of rainfall duringthe rainy season.While I agree with both of you that agricultural activities must continue,I must dully ask, but at what pace? I fail to simply understand how we cando it though without"technological cahnge". Our farmers have beenpracticing and using the same "means" for over many decades. Thus we havenot been able to balance the consumption Vs the production. As in manycountries around the world, production in the Gambia has remain stagnantover the decades. We use to be a population of about half a millionpeople between 1 983 to -85 (correct me???). I used to remember having notto worry about food being on the table. I would purposely stay out longerknowing that there was always food on the table. Who cared? The rains werealways good and the harvest wonderfully apprecia ted. These were the timeswhen were able to feed ourselves. Suddenly the Sahara begins to influencethe timely arrival of the rains, and then we have even less rain. As timewent on production remained virtually constant while consumptionincreased. This increase in consumption whom I will called the "90s"babies and children have created an imbalance in the consumption factor.Now then, the question that must be asked is, how can we create acounterbalance on these 90s babies and children? Remember, these will beour sons and daughters or grandsons and granddaughters. There is a highrisk that their kind of society might be more severe than what we'veexperienced. Shortage of food just because we didn't prepare a plan forthem to survive?? Please, allow to me say "that will be too shameful onus". We were fed by our pa rents and were cared for with gratitude. Nowwhat do we owe them? Nothing, except, gratitude! We have to be the oneswho must do anything to sustain their sustain their means of survival.That is the only type of gratitude we can provide for our fathers and ourcountry.Momodou Sidibeh, I must say then, I agree, that Agricultural productionmust be prioritize over technology simply because it is what produces foodand cash for the farmers. But what I fail to see in your priority list isa plan for the future of agricultural production. where is that priority?Without technology, we cannot move away from those ancient tools ourfarmer use; without technology, our lands will continue to deteriorate ata rate that deplete all arable land during the next decades; withouttechnology, we can not create any financial security for the nextgeneration. I wonder then, how your idea of priority fits in. I would liketo know how food production, can again, balance consumption. With the wayour farmers are depending on the "nature of the rain" coupled with badfarming practices, there is great chance that we are growing weaker aspeople - Bad harvests each year have caused younger farmers to retreat tothe urban areas in search of salary-paying jobs; Drought seasons havedepleted most the farmland and created weak rainy seasons. Cash flow havebecome ultimately in non-existence form. My question is: Are we puttingall our efforts in Agricultural production, if not, isn't technology theanswer?Sorry for the long reply.Regards,Moe S. Jallow==========================================================================-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 10:09:52 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B05142590A0761@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainHei Torstein,Thank you very much for the information about the incident. I really donot think your aim was to create panic. And I think it was very unfairwhen people say such things to someone who's intention was just toinform us about what happened in our country.> -----Original Message-----> From: The Gambia-L shadow list [SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm > Sent: 22. august 1997 00:44> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: A catastrophe!> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > ( tgr@commit.gm > Well, what do you think Gambia-L?> Am I a "Caucasian" trying to create panic?> My info was of course based on a strictly personal> experience of the accident and by talking to fellow> Gambians on the scene. It looked really bad when I went there,> and it didn't look like there was any room for surviving under the> heavy concrete pieces.> I can just say that I am extremely happy that I was corrected> on the number of casualties. That was really my big worry.> Yours,> Torstein> The Gambia> > > I have just been down to look at the scene, and to hear more of> > > what is happening.> > > The power has now gone out in the whole Fajara area, and there is> > > hundreds of people watching and helping in digging/opening the> > > debris/concrete pieces.> > > By talking to people there seems I am afraid to be heavy> casualities.> > > Several bodies have been carried out.......> > > This is a terrible tragedy.> > > Torstein> > > The Gambia> > Do not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.> > Europeans i.e Caucasians for you in the US.Enjoy panicking Africans> and> > will always do.Get everything confirmed by a Gambian or African not> > european/caucasian.> > Lee Jallow------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 97 02:05:08 PDTFrom: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Catastrophie!Message-ID: < 9708220905.utk29209@RR5.intel.com People...People...let's get real and stop all the discrimination based on race,origin and what not. As information get dissiminated, the truth fades away,and this could be the case in Mr Tortsein report about the accident in theGambia. Moreover, Tortsein did clarify his source of information by statingthat, he was talking to the by standers around the place where the incidenttook place.This is a public forum and such remarks about ones ethenicity, color or origindemonstrate a low level of maturity. Imagine if this was the other way round,with a white european labeling a black person like how Tortsein is beinglabel...! This kind of behavior is unacceptable.....we are human beings and weshould consider ourselves to belong to only one and one race...human race....!ONE LOVE, ONE HEART, PEOPLE LETS GET TOGETHER AND FEEL.....Peace Out to AllPA-ABDOU BARROW> This is a terrible tragedy.> Torstein> The GambiaDo not listen to a european when it comes to relating a local news.Europeans i.e Caucasians for you in the US.Enjoy panicking Africans andwill always do.Get everything confirmed by a Gambian or African noteuropean/caucasian.Lee Jallow------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 10:09:08 +0000From: S Njie < S.Njie@commonwealth.int To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < E79FDE3001D23A00@commonwealth.int MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"Content-disposition: inlineContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitI could not help but comment on the rather Xenophobic andnarrow minded response by Lee Jallow to Mr Torstein'sreporting on the collapse of the building on Kairaba Avenue.I think users of the Gambia-L service should refrain fromcasting aspertions on a colleague simply because of theircolour,race or religion.It does not call for healthy,matureand constructive discourse.Such a trend would defeat thewhole philosophy of setting up the net in the first place.People like Torstein might have gone to Gambia with a profitmotive but there is little to suggest from his contributionsthat he does not genuinely care for the country. Hiscontributions have not been frivolous or vexatious;rather hehas commented on issues that are relevant to the currenthappenings in the country.While we abroad can onlyconjecture and postulate,he at least is on the groundexperiencing things first hand.I hope we will put this sorry episode behind us and utilizethe net for the purpose for which it was meant.S.G.NjieLondon------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 13:07:21 + 0200 METFrom: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: DekatMessage-ID: < 3D7DF3F73C5@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITEven though time does not allow me to comment in detail as I wouldvery much like to do, I would like to ask Dr. Touray; how the Gambia,a country with a VERY HIGH rate of illeteray, a country where thevast major are still struggling to meet the basic needs of life, acountry with zero industrial culture at any significant level couldpossibly be transformed into the leader of information technology andindustry in Africa? Where will the infrastructure come from. Wherewill the machines and equipments come from? etc.. etc...Noble as the idea maybe, I wonder how we couldput flesh into this dream. And do you really believe that theinformation tecchnology world and the markets for industrial productsare without control? Perhaps we should learn to crawl first before wedream about flying.regards,Alpha------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 13:27:58 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 33FD77BE.1410@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> ( tgr@commit.gm > Well, what do you think Gambia-L?I THINK YOU WERE SHOCKED AND VERY CONCERNED ABOUT THE VICTIMS.YOUR REPORT IS NOT AN JOURNALISTIC MASTERPIECE; IT INCLUDES YOUR FEARFORTHE LIFE OF THE INJURED AND THEREFORE EXPRESSES SOME KIND OF VERYNATURAL AND HUMAN PANIC. NOT A WHITE AND NOT A BLACK PANIC.DEATH TENDS TO BE A THREAT TO US BUT AS FAR AS I KNOW IT DOESN'T CAREMUCH ABOUT COLOUR OF SKIN - CONTRARY TO SOMEBODY ON THIS LIST, WHO IDON'T EVEN WANT TO COMMENT ON. JUST THAT MUCH:SUCH A BEHAVIOUR CAN NOT BE TOLERATED ON THIS LIST AND IS ABSOLUTELYINACCEPTABLE!!!Keep it up, Torstein,Greetings to the Gambia!Andrea------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 13:33:38 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B05142590A0772@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainNice comment Andrea.....> -----Original Message-----> From: Andrea Klumpp [SMTP: klumpp@kar.dec.com > Sent: 22. august 1997 13:28> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: A catastrophe!> > ( tgr@commit.gm > >> > Well, what do you think Gambia-L?> I THINK YOU WERE SHOCKED AND VERY CONCERNED ABOUT THE VICTIMS.> YOUR REPORT IS NOT AN JOURNALISTIC MASTERPIECE; IT INCLUDES YOUR FEAR> FOR> THE LIFE OF THE INJURED AND THEREFORE EXPRESSES SOME KIND OF VERY> NATURAL AND HUMAN PANIC. NOT A WHITE AND NOT A BLACK PANIC.> DEATH TENDS TO BE A THREAT TO US BUT AS FAR AS I KNOW IT DOESN'T CARE> MUCH ABOUT COLOUR OF SKIN - CONTRARY TO SOMEBODY ON THIS LIST, WHO I> DON'T EVEN WANT TO COMMENT ON. JUST THAT MUCH:> SUCH A BEHAVIOUR CAN NOT BE TOLERATED ON THIS LIST AND IS ABSOLUTELY> INACCEPTABLE!!!> Keep it up, Torstein,> Greetings to the Gambia!> Andrea------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 09:02:29 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 9708221302.AA28130@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAndrea and others....,I suppose you alrady beat me in commenting on this clown's racial remarks.Whatever he thinks he is doing, it is not funny. He can either contributeto a meaningful discussion or go back and hide in whatever hole he camefrom. Such "disgraceful" remarks must not be accepted on this list.Who is this clown anyway????Regards,Moe S. Jallow==============================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 9:04:37 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@commit.gm, Subject: RE: good newsMessage-ID: < TFSHDXZM@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printablePMJ,Thanks for your responseMaybe you may know as an engineer that if a structure does not meet =20certain standards anything can happen so this is why we were speculating =20on the possible causes=2E May Allah(God) guide us in our daily routines and==20save us from any catastrophe =2ERE Rains-and Seeds -Maybe the farmers can borrow some seedlings from our Senegalese brothers =20and return them next year with government guarantees=2EIt sounds impossible but all we have to do is askPeaceHabib Diab Ghanim-----Original Message-----From: gambia-l@commit=2EgmSent: Thursday, August 21, 1997 6:28 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: good news--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" (pmj@commit=2Egm)Hi Folks,in response to Bro Ghanim, I say Thank God too, but I wonder if the Rainsare not already too late=2E=2Elocat experts in Agriculture say that only th=Early Millet could be grown in time for harvest for the remainder of theseason=2E=2Eand that it relies more on heavy morning dew=2E=2Ethat is the g=oodnews=2E=2Ethe down side is=2E=2Eat this point=2E=2Ehow many farmers have an=y left to =20besown=2E=2Econsidering the early rains, the dry spell and the high degree ofsubsistence=2E=2Ethe GCU has lately been barely surviving and there is beenlittle or no response to the near drought conditions that prevailed=2EYesterday on the news was reported a TELEFOOD program for The Gambia=2E=2Ea=n =20UNFAO program=2Eand also reported that the FAO contribution has dwindled from$1580 to $1000=2E=2Ethe Secretary of State for Agriculture, the Perm=2E Sec=2E==20etcwere on the coordinating committee=2E=2EI hope this is some kind of =20coordinatedprogram to assist our farming familiesWorried but hopeful=2E=2EGod is Great!!in The Gambiapmjps wrt=2E=2Ethe Collapsed GAMSEN BUILDING under construction,it is very tragic and indeed a TRAGEDY=2E=2Eas a Civil Engineer I think it=20=istoo early to speculate on the causes=2E=2EI add my hopes and prayers for th=casualties=2E=2EGod Help them and Us all=2E----------**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 15:42:25 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 33FE15D1.4360@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi everyone!I agree with all the other list members who are condemning the raciallybased comments made by one member. My understanding of the purpose ofthis forum is for members (who are connected to The Gambia in one way orthe other whatever their skin colour, religion, origin etc. Why wouldanyone join otherwise?) to inform and discuss issues related to TheGambia. Since my membership I have noticed that Torstein seems to be thecontact person in The Gambia and many members have asked him questionafter question about what=B4s going on down there. There are Gambiansbased in The Gambia on this list and I don=B4t see any of them takingtaking the time and trouble to inform us of the events taking placethere. Let us therefore not discourage those who are really trying.I can understand ideological differences but to simply cut off someonebecause of his race should not be allowed to go on in this list. Weshould be civil in our dealings with each other and even wheredifferences occur, we should deal with them in a mature manner. Nogeneral or blanket statement can be correct because every individual isunique. It is just like when we hear white racists say "you Africans" or"you ******s" are like this and that. We know it cannot be true of allof us.I am glad to see the response from the list members against suchbehaviour. To Torstein I say do not be discouraged. Take comfort in thefact that many of us appreciate your contributions and do not in any wayfeel the same way.To borrow an expression from a list member "keep upthe good work down there".Buharry.------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 09:52:58 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: DekatMessage-ID: < 9708221352.AA33980@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> Hi folks,>i'm back. in wollof, we say 'dekat.'>as Tony Loum mentioned a few days ago, i've been on the list before, and>have come back to the fold. Mr. Loum asked me to re-introduce myself, and>i've concurred, especially given that one person wrote to ask exactly>which>Katim Touray we are talking about.>KatimThank you Doc (& prof.)!Wow...your re-introduction sounds wonderfully exemplelary, to say theleast. Not only did you idulge us in a lesson in software programming, youalso demonstrated how easy it is to set up a listserv. Well, that is just atiny part of it, anyway.By imagining how easy you said, the setup of the listserv was, I convey tomyself the thought, why then hadn't anybody ever come up with the ideabefore 1995? Is it possible that maybe... someone, somewhere, had alradydone so? Maybe, they had seriously considered it but were never too seriousto put it together. Why yes....I'm sure there were people with e-mailaccounts back then.What differentiates your glamourous innovation is the manner with which youhandled the matter. You have shown that, by being a member of open-debatelists, you understood the importance of communication. But communication isgreat, you said, if one can really talk about what one knows and believesin. You realized that by initially getting together a few Gambians,discussions about *relative* issues would help us understand each otherbetter. What a wonderful idea! But without the desire, you could not havegone forth with it.That kind of desire is what is lacking in most of us. The desire tosucceed, the desire to implement our ideas, the deisire to change our ways,and...well.. the desire to be on time:). Everbody likes to succeed andtalks about ways in which their success could be achieved. But, how oftendo we embark on realizing our ideas and dreams? Here is a good place to dothat... I think. I see Gambia-l as the future for important discussionsabout Gambia - Important discussions from the most educated people of thecountry - Discussions that could influence, not only the thoughts of thegovernmet, but also those of the society at large.Well...then, to say that you have not been a visionary would be animpossible phrase for me. The advent of Gambia-L has has shown whatpossibilities are out there for us. It has brought us together to create athe nucleus of what might become the "information forum" for Gambians (&others). I do believe that GL is still young, but giving a chance, it couldadd a pleasurable enhancement to the way in which we communicate. Youefforts have indeed paved a way to a new way of dialogue and debate. Youhave showned that perseverance ultimately has its price if ther is thedesire for success. Now, isn't that the only way to start thinking andimplementing ideas for the future? Who will be those that will lead us intothe future? And where are the rest of our visionaries???Thank you and welcome to Gambia-l Doc!Regards,Moe S. Jallow============================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 9:52:18 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: m.gassama@swipnet.se, Subject: RE: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < TFSHUFDM@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableI think we should all be grateful for the prompt report Torstein =20submitted and take note that he was just quoting what some people at the =20scene told him=2EOn the other hand he has to be careful to report actual facts because it =20can cause panic since we all have families and friends back home=2ETo the rest of us we are just having a dialogue not attacking each other =20or using this forum simple as stated in the bylaws of Gambia L & netPeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: m=2Egassama@swipnet=2EseSent: Friday, August 22, 1997 9:38 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: A catastrophe!--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Hi everyone!I agree with all the other list members who are condemning the raciallybased comments made by one member=2E My understanding of the purpose ofthis forum is for members (who are connected to The Gambia in one way orthe other whatever their skin colour, religion, origin etc=2E Why wouldanyone join otherwise?) to inform and discuss issues related to TheGambia=2E Since my membership I have noticed that Torstein seems to be thecontact person in The Gambia and many members have asked him questionafter question about what=B4s going on down there=2E There are Gambiansbased in The Gambia on this list and I don=B4t see any of them takingtaking the time and trouble to inform us of the events taking placethere=2E Let us therefore not discourage those who are really trying=2EI can understand ideological differences but to simply cut off someonebecause of his race should not be allowed to go on in this list=2E Weshould be civil in our dealings with each other and even wheredifferences occur, we should deal with them in a mature manner=2E Nogeneral or blanket statement can be correct because every individual isunique=2E It is just like when we hear white racists say "you Africans" or"you ******s" are like this and that=2E We know it cannot be true of allof us=2EI am glad to see the response from the list members against suchbehaviour=2E To Torstein I say do not be discouraged=2E Take comfort in thefact that many of us appreciate your contributions and do not in any wayfeel the same way=2ETo borrow an expression from a list member "keep upthe good work down there"=2EBuharry=2E**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 10:31:57 EST5EDTFrom: "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < 13908560FC8@owl.forestry.uga.edu Bassssssssss,On my computer your entries have text but they are elongated on thescreen. When I read them I must tab across the sentences to the edgeof the screen and keep tabbing to read the whole thing. Sometimetext is lost. Most of the time I can get your whole message.Have a good weekend,Laura------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 10:15:37 -0500From: "Katim S. Touray" < dekat@itis.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Rejected mailMessage-ID: < 199708221521.KAA28717@tower.itis.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitfolks,it seems that some of you have had their mail sent to the list rejected bythe LISTPROC. for yourinformation, i've appended parts of the error message generated so you cansee what the computer saidwent wrong.please note that the reason for rejection was given as 'suspicioussubject.' the next lines show thatthe Subject field said: 'RCPT: Re: Dekat'.i further suspect that the problem affects only those using Pegassus Mail,which might have added theRCPT: thing to your Subject line. i suggest checking the subject field,and clearing the RCPT: thing before hitting the 'send' button. to be extrasure, i would check to see that the Subject fieldspecifically starts with 'Re:' (if i'm replying to another e-mail), beforei send it out.let's hope this works, and have a great weekend!Katim------------------------- start of appended error message extract---------------------------------Rejected message: sent to gambia-l@u.washington.edu Reason for rejection: suspicious subjectSubject: RCPT: Re: DekatX-mailer: Pegasus Mail v3.22------------------------- end of appended error message extract---------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 08:50:24 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970822084046.20838B-100000@saul9.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII am adding my voice in the condemnation of the offensivestatements against Mr Tortstein by My Mr Jallow. I am requestingthat Mr Jallow issue a public apology to the list. As was alreadyemphasized by others, Gambia-l has no place for epithets of any kind.ThanksTony Loum========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Fri, 22 Aug 1997, Andrea Klumpp wrote:> > ( tgr@commit.gm > >> > Well, what do you think Gambia-L?> I THINK YOU WERE SHOCKED AND VERY CONCERNED ABOUT THE VICTIMS.> YOUR REPORT IS NOT AN JOURNALISTIC MASTERPIECE; IT INCLUDES YOUR FEAR> FOR> THE LIFE OF THE INJURED AND THEREFORE EXPRESSES SOME KIND OF VERY> NATURAL AND HUMAN PANIC. NOT A WHITE AND NOT A BLACK PANIC.> DEATH TENDS TO BE A THREAT TO US BUT AS FAR AS I KNOW IT DOESN'T CARE> MUCH ABOUT COLOUR OF SKIN - CONTRARY TO SOMEBODY ON THIS LIST, WHO I> DON'T EVEN WANT TO COMMENT ON. JUST THAT MUCH:> SUCH A BEHAVIOUR CAN NOT BE TOLERATED ON THIS LIST AND IS ABSOLUTELY> INACCEPTABLE!!!> Keep it up, Torstein,> Greetings to the Gambia!> Andrea------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 17:53:47 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Personal:Locating John SoweMessage-ID: < 33FE349B.2815@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Abdou!It is definitely the same Buharry. The other occasion we weretogetherwas when I went to visit my friends Pa Ibra Jagne, the late Slyand Tamin 1987 when they were staying at Fantoft in Bergen. We came downto Oslo for the Gambian week and stayed at your place.How are you? I hope everything=B4s fine with with you. John Sowelives in Uppsala. I do not have his telephone number at the moment butI=B4ll find it out for you. Until then, take care.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=Abdou Gibba wrote:> => Hi Buharry!> => How are you? Am not sure if you are the one I thought you are or weathe=r you> remember me. Anyway I believe we were introduced by John Sowe..if that =is> correct. I think you are some kind related to Yassin (John's wife). Joh=n was> a co-worker at Gamtel and a friend in deed. We missed contact and I am> hoping you could help me relocate him. I need his telephone number or i=f you> know his whereabouts you can have my address (see below). If I am mista=ken> then it must be on another circumstance we were introduced to each othe=r -> the name both Momodou Gassama and Buharry - I know I have met. Please t=ake> me out of curiosity. I have been wondering since I first saw your name =on> the list.> => Sorry for any inconvenience. Following your discussion and as many say> here...keep up the good work down there!!> => Thanks,> Abdou Oujimai> ---------------------------------------------------> ---------------------------------------------------> * Abdou Oujimai Gibba *> * Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources *> * University of Bergen *> * N-5020 BERGEN *> * NORWAY *> * *> * Tel: +47 55 58 42 12 (Work - Direct) *> * +47 55 56 06 92 (private) *> * Fax: +47 55 58 96 87 (work) *> ---------------------------------------------------> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 18:19:59 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Personal:Locating John SoweMessage-ID: < 33FE3ABF.3ED4@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi everyone!Sorry for replying to Abdou=B4s personal request through Gambia-l. I=didn=B4t realise that I sent it through the mailing list until it was too=late. Sorry for any inconvenience.Buharry.-------------------------------------------------------------------------=MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA wrote:> => Hi Abdou!> It is definitely the same Buharry. The other occasion we were> togetherwas when I went to visit my friends Pa Ibra Jagne, the late Sly=> and Tamin 1987 when they were staying at Fantoft in Bergen. We came dow=> to Oslo for the Gambian week and stayed at your place.> How are you? I hope everything=B4s fine with with you. John Sow=> lives in Uppsala. I do not have his telephone number at the moment but> I=B4ll find it out for you. Until then, take care.> Buharry.> => -----------------------------------------------------------------------=--> Abdou Gibba wrote:> >> > Hi Buharry!> >> > How are you? Am not sure if you are the one I thought you are or weat=her you> > remember me. Anyway I believe we were introduced by John Sowe..if tha=t is> > correct. I think you are some kind related to Yassin (John's wife). J=ohn was> > a co-worker at Gamtel and a friend in deed. We missed contact and I a=> > hoping you could help me relocate him. I need his telephone number or=if you> > know his whereabouts you can have my address (see below). If I am mis=taken> > then it must be on another circumstance we were introduced to each ot=her -> > the name both Momodou Gassama and Buharry - I know I have met. Please=take> > me out of curiosity. I have been wondering since I first saw your nam=e on> > the list.> >> > Sorry for any inconvenience. Following your discussion and as many sa=> > here...keep up the good work down there!!> >> > Thanks,> > Abdou Oujimai> > ---------------------------------------------------> > ---------------------------------------------------> > * Abdou Oujimai Gibba *> > * Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources *> > * University of Bergen *> > * N-5020 BERGEN *> > * NORWAY *> > * *> > * Tel: +47 55 58 42 12 (Work - Direct) *> > * +47 55 56 06 92 (private) *> > * Fax: +47 55 58 96 87 (work) *> > ---------------------------------------------------> > ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 15:35:22 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < TFSMHZEK@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableI must share with all of you some possible solution to this dry spell =20which was part of an original plan for the well water system I prepared =20ten years ago (of course with only Allah(God) 's help and blessings=2E)If all of you could take a little time to address this haunting issue I =20will highly appreciate it ( even just the subscribers that are just =20listeners & silent)Everyone's input -pro or against - is needed=2E PleaseNumber ONEI am suggesting OUR Government help indirectly with the infra structure =20they already have to take a count of all the water wells (good ones =20only) -maybe the statistics dept can do it=2ENumber TWOAfter that is done , The President or his representative ( of the =20Republic of the Gambia) in person ISSUE a bonus of Dalasi -( actual =20amount to be determined later) and a real certificate of appreciation =20documented TO ANY ONE who digs a water well (after the counting is =20complete only-) for farming purposes and related agricultural projects=2ENumber THREEMake sure that farmers get some seeds/seedlings of any kind of food crops =20==20from friends in the Gambia and Senegal in the form of a barter only -NO =20MONEY transactions-to avoid any corruption or abuse by all involved =20Government employees or local farmers=2EA simple promissory note will be issued by the requestor through a Bank =20naming the beneficiary (the Senegalese or Gambian neighbor)- The bank can =20==20send representative up to the farms =2E The farmers do not have to go to =20Banjul or any branches =2E=20Number FourDepending on the level of cooperation between Senegal and Gambia they =20should make this a JOINT TRIAL project for only one year=2E Then after the==20success of the mission each country should do it independently=2ENumber FiveAsk all local Masjids and churches (or their representatives) to help =20monitor the progress of the farmers and give them some kind of authority =20to mediate between the parties in each promissory note , which can be =20written in Arabic (localized in Wollof, Fula, Jola, Mandinka or any =20agreed language) English or even French=2ERemember all this will be on a voluntary basis only-no one will be paid =20but will commit some time to make the whole thing possible=2EThe is the rough picture=2EWe can all brush it up for a more refined & finalized versionPeaceHabib Diab GhanimFax 301 384 2975-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2EqaSent: Friday, August 22, 1997 2:08 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: RE: Farming and rainfall<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Mr=2ECamara!Thanks, that was great! It turns out that the Euphoria that followed =20thesubscription of the Agricultural or whatever Institute was absolutelypremature,and maybe Mr=2EGrotnes is also fast asleep,becausethe little info=2Ewe have got so far has come from our ownpeople(Camara,Nordam,Habib etc=2E=2E=2E)Please,all of you keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 21:21:39 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: DekatMessage-ID: < 199708222022.WAA01206@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitTorstein, Moe, and Momodou,(Buharry of course, I am surprised. When I read your self-introduction, Ienquired about you from Saul Jawara. He informed me that you were in theU.S. He probably meant a different Buharry. Well, again, welcome to theBantabaa).Thanks for your responses. I am sure Katim was simply provoking adiscussion but it seems he has succeeded. That is how it should be. I mustthank Mr. Alpha Robinson for relocating the discussion in its properperspective. So before dealing with your questions I would try to formulatewhat we seem to disagree upon:FIRSTLY, the issue is WHAT WE SHOULD PRIORITIISE, AGRICULTURE OR IT(INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY) AND INDUSTRIALISATION. Not technology (a confusingword here) per se. My emphasis and the core of my arguement was we shouldplace agriculture BEFORE INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY. In my two postings, thereis not the slightest suggestion that we should neither industrialise norimprove our technology. Being a student of technology myself, saying such athing should have been the weirdest idea of the day.SECONDLY, except for giving a suggestion as to what products we couldexport (which shortlist Torstein finely supplemented), I have not attemptedto declare ways and means of improving our agricultural productivity. Thereare others who are better able to do that. I recognise that African orrather Gambian agric. has not delivered its true potential due to a wholecomplex of problems. I asked for Katim's view on some of these problems.But Moe and Buharry seem to believe that agriculture must now take a backseat because it is problematic. But what other sector is not? As academics,intellectuals, concerned citizens of the Gambia, or friends of the Gambia,I think the best approach to deal with our developmental issues is to findthe cause of problems, understand them, and then diagnose a cure.Naturally, where remedies are impossible we must abandon the patient. But,in my opinion, that is not the case WITH AGRICULTURE in Gambia.THIRDLY, nowhere did I mention dependence or non-dependence on rain forprogress in agric. productivity. But I would like to emphasise that nevermind how much one mechanises or irrigates severe droughts, or untimelyrains can spell disaster FOR ANY GROUP OF FARMERS ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD -the degree of catastrophe depending on whether one is in California or inFoni.One thing which Buharry and I definitely disaggree about, and whichprompted my responding to his posting is his inference that dependence onagriculture is uneconomical. He reasoned that that is why the colonialistsenforced cash crop production on us, and that further on, it is the reasonwhy the developed countries are not replete with farms but industries. Ido not think that is the case at all, so answering Buharry's questions mayexpose the reasons why I think that.1. No, Africa is not participating fully in the world economy. One reasonis that Africa is not using its full potential (for various reasons) ineither production or in exchange of its produce, be these industrial oragricultural; and even this peripherical participation is on unequal termsbecause as the Swedish Nobel prize winner Gunnar Myrdal wrote,"international trade will generally breed inequality, and will do so themore strongly WHEN SUBSTANTIAL INEQUALITIES ARE ALREADY IN PLACE".2. Agriculture as it is currently practiced in Gambia MAY provide a basisfor industrialisation. But I think the process will be very duanting,difficult, and extremely slow. For the past twenty-five years politiciansand policy makers have been singing a very misused song: diversify,mechanise, irrigate, commercialise, and raise productivity. If this isdone, as President Jammeh pledges in VISION 2020, then yes, we will securea basis for industrialisation.3. Yes, it is important to analyse British attitudes towards Nigeria'sindustrialiastion. They wanted the colonies to remain primary producers ofraw materials for their industries, and markets for the manufactures ofthese industries. They figured that if we industrialise then we will needthese raw materials as local inputs for our own industries and that thesewill be very expensive for them. Also we no longer will be obvious marketsfor their produce. NOT BECAUSE AGRICULTURE IS UNECONOMICAL. A thoroughcommercialiation of agriculture would have meant that the farmers wouldproduce more in response to excellent producer prices. They would reinvest,diversify, and afford inputs such as fertilisers. They would graduallymechanise and we would have a chance to get into agribusiness ..foodprocessing, packaging, exporting. Also you have much less farms indeveloped countries because of the impact of technological change in theeconomic life of nations. In 1900, 40% of Americans were engaged inagricultural production. Today it is barely 3%. Technological change, highyield grains, fertilisers, and other inputs so greatly increasedproductivity that less and less people were required to work not only tofeed the remaining population, but to build mountains of reserve foodsupplies, even after export quotas are met. More and more people left thefarms to work in industries linked directly to agriculture or other sectorsof the economy. This trend continues even now as we see more people pulledfrom industrial production into the services connected to these industries.Again you have a lot less people engaged in farming than formally notbecause AGRICULTURE IS UNECONOMICAL.4. Yes, our Gambia is essentially a free-market economy. And yes, our"diwlini gerrteh" is of poorer quality. But please, let us not forget thatthere is such a thing called PROTECTIONISM. Essentially, the GATT talks,which lasted for ages, was about protectionism. Every country practices it,to a more or lesser degree. I believe in free enterprise. But I alsobelieve in government intervention in economic life, especially incountries which are so weak that (as Buharry himself said) they cannotparticipate in world trade on equal terms. There are certain industrieswhich we must insist stubbornly to develop until we feel confident thatthey can do well internationally before we open up to so-calledcompetition. Not to do that will be simply irresponsible. The "tiger"economies of Taiwan and South Korea practiced this skilfully at theirearlier stages of industrialisation.7. In 1950 Ivory Coast had only a few soap factories, two canneries and atiny array of other industries such as breweries for beer and mineralwater. But after investing in a diversified agriculture which developedparallel to industrialisation, they were able to produce a largemanufacturing sector with more than 700 industries just after threedecades. Their turnover was over US$ 3 billion in 1980. That was, amongstother reasons, why Gambians, Senegalese, Malians, Burkinabe, and Ghanaianswent there in droves to search for work. I can only lament if Buharry hasdifficulty in understanding what I meant by the relative success of theIvorians and Zimbabweans and Kenyans. Certainly, we should aim to be likeSingapore even if only to appease former President Jawara's dream. Butsince we have been discussing Gambia and Africa I thought that Ivory Coast,Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Botswana are examples which, if we studied what theydid and what they did not do, could probably help us understand our ownpredicament.Best regards,Momodou Sidibeh.1.----------> Från: Alpha Robinson < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: Dekat> Datum: den 22 augusti 1997 15:07> Even though time does not allow me to comment in detail as I would> very much like to do, I would like to ask Dr. Touray; how the Gambia,> a country with a VERY HIGH rate of illeteray, a country where the> vast major are still struggling to meet the basic needs of life, a> country with zero industrial culture at any significant level could> possibly be transformed into the leader of information technology and> industry in Africa? Where will the infrastructure come from. Where> will the machines and equipments come from? etc.. etc...> Noble as the idea maybe, I wonder how we could> put flesh into this dream. And do you really believe that the> information tecchnology world and the markets for industrial products> are without control? Perhaps we should learn to crawl first before we> dream about flying.> regards,> Alpha------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 17:48:12 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < 970822174625_-1168285774@emout19.mail.aol.com Bass,Got this message ok.Jabou------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 19:35:58 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: business ops. in GambiaMessage-ID: < 970822193557_-1134879549@emout03.mail.aol.com This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm Dear Gambia-L.On the topic of agriculture and missing rainfalls,I am very sorry to say that living in Fajara and running a computer companygives me very littlebackground on the situation in the rural areas in The Gambia.Both NARB(National Agriculture Research Board) and NARI (NationalAgriculture Reseach Institute)is members of Gambia-L and I have sent mail/talked to them about writing alittle aboutthe current crop-situation.In a short chat with Dr.Jeng of NARB he said that a problem now is thatgroundnutsplanted at normal time experienced a lack of water resulting in a slowinitial growth.Dr. Jeng said that this slow growth made the core(the peanut substance?!)inthe groundnutsmaller than it should be.As I understand it(subjective and personal of course, Mr. Lee Jallow..)from the news andhere in Fajara, it has been raining parts of the day over most of TheGambia the last week.(I stand corrected for this of course.)Hopefully the rains will continue and make up for the lost crops...On the topic of a technology vs. agriculture society, I believe thattechnology should be usedto enhance all aspects of a country.There could be a high-tech environment and a solid agriculture environmentat the same time, working togetherfor the best results.I am not an expert in any way, but seeing all these different types offruits, vegetables, trees, crops, evenseveral sweet delicious fruittypes I have never seen before, I startwondering why they are not usedmore/exported/manufactured/processed?!If you have these nice rawmaterials, what is stopping someone from alsomaking a factory that canproduce finished products?I believe there is lots and lots of opportunities here for people with anability to look at things from the right angle.Here are some free investment tips I have been thinking of and people havetold me about:-A decent businessbank, at the level of what you expect in Europe.(Idelivered a check to a Standard Chartered Bankbranch, and it took them twenty minutes and five people to process thecheck.)(I am not even going to mention the rates on loans..)-River transportation. Buy good secondhand boats from Norway or wherever,keep a proper technical staff and a standardlevel management, keep strict rules on number of passengers etc. Maybeinclude large rafts for heavy goods transportationdown-river....-Resource and Investment center, there is loads of Gambians alike who havegood business ideas, but needs financial help.-Fisheries. Land/or river based fishfarming/oysterproduction i.e. anythingthat grows in a river..-Rental company. Most things can be rented, I believe..-Visa/AMEX/Master company. Where is all the cardreaders in this country?!?!-FastFoodchain. I have still not found a decent hamburgerbar in thiscountry(the chicken is good, though..).-Private power production in rural areas. (What would we do without ourgenerator?!?!)The keyword here is Standards.Normal,everyday standards that we are used to(most of the time,anyway..) inEurope,US etc.Do a proper job,deliver more than the customer expects,keep job-ethics:clothing,attitude,workexpectancy,language,service,attitude,frontdesk-apperance,timeawarenessand so on.This is a small cost for the company, but gives you an big edge here in TheGambia.There is bound to be a lot more interesting areas that I don't know about.Anybody in Gambia-L that can match my investment-tip's?Regards,TorsteinCommitThe GambiaTorstein,l couldn't agree more.Many of these are some of the same business ideas lhave had. How about a few more:Vegetable production year round (irrigated of course Habib)On my recent trip home, my sister informed that the carrots we were eating ina salad was imported from Holland.l was surprised. The cost per lb. wasD2.50. They say the local ones were not available anymore, and besides, theywere hard. Improvement of soil texture can help there. It seems manyvegetables come in from Senegal (cabbage, Jahatou) and other West Africancountries(ginger from Sierra Leone). The veg. growers produce all hit thelocal market at the same time driving prices down, and when their season isover, they have to import.Aromatic herbs and spices for local use and export.Dairy production, milk, ice-cream,yogurt etc.Quality Gambian restaurant featuring authentic Gambian food.The touristspatronize small local food joints much to the dismay of the Gambians. Theyfail to realize that these folks didn't come to Africa to be served gourmetEuropean meals like the big hotels serve.Quality bed and breakfast establishments, the few around are taking businessaway from the big hotels.Recreation and entertainment centre for youth e.g skating rink with fast foodand good tropical fruit juice drinks, video game arcade, with incentivesthrown in for good conduct and academic performance resulting in freeadmission, treats etc.Quality school and office supplies, children's books, young adults' as wellas adults' novels, Islamic literature and magazines, printing of advertisingspecialties.Carpet and sofa shampooing machines.Manufacture of clothing for export. Have factory as well as offer contract tolocal producers of clothing, handicrafts etc.after conducting quality controlsessions.Give priority to use of locally produced and dyed fabrics. A goodeconomy booster. Include manufacture of clothing, school uniforms, homefurnishings etc for local use, cuts imports.The possibilities are endless. I see the situation at home as a new frontierto conquer as far as business opportunities. The need for goods and servicesabound everywhere. Those who took the initiative when a similar situationarose in early pioneer days of the U.S. are those whose fortunes stillflourish today.I HEAR A LOT OF COMPLAINTS ABOUT THE ECONOMY BACK HOME AND HOW TO SURVIVE IFONE VENTURES BACK.A BUSINESS THAT OFFERS A WELL NEEDED GOODS OR SERVICE CANNET YOU A GREAT INCOME AND A GOOD LIFE IN GAMBIA.ANYONE FOR A JOINT VENTURE?Jabou Joh.----------------------- Headers -------------------------------->From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington ------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Aug 1997 19:51:39 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Up-date on collapsed buildingMessage-ID: < 970822195135_890842955@emout01.mail.aol.com Hi guys,Just talked to my sister. The death toll now stands at three.The two peoplewho were trapped in the building died before they could be reached. The threedead are one Senegalese and two Gambian construction crew members. The mostserious of the injuries sustained is a broken leg(one worker) The rest aredislocated shoulder, scratches etc.All injured are still in the hospital butdoing well. All the crew members unanimously agree that the building was hitby a bolt of lightening.There was a big blue crane poised above the buuildingeach time l passed it while l was at home.They have started to clear and haulaway the debris at the site.For those of you who suggest compensation, etc, lam positive that my brother-in-law will do the absolute right thing for allhis workers.He always does that, no matter the situation. Someone mentionedthat the collapse was caused due to the contractor cutting corners. Where dopeople get these arsenine ideas? Have a good weekend.Jabou Joh.------------------------------Date: Sat, 23 Aug 1997 13:30:03 GMTFrom: oleary@arminco.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Catastrophie!Message-ID: < 199708231330.NAA22645@arminco.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Three cheers for you, Pa Abdou...Racism is not what the world needs now........Let's get on with living lifeas one people...HUMANS!!!!MKJ (Tubabo)Sean O'LearyUSAID/YerevanWashington,DC20520-7020Home Phone:(3742)151371E-mail address: oleary@arminco.com ------------------------------Date: Sat, 23 Aug 1997 14:41:04 +0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NARB and NARIMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"This is forwarded from narb@commit.gm (National Agricultural Research Board)Dear Mr. JallowThe National Agricultural Research Board & Institute have been members ofGambia-L only a short while ago, and really it is my candid opinion that wedeserve to be given breathing space instead of hammering on us regardingsending in information about the NARB & BARI. Moreover, we have beenextremely busy with the preparation of our annual budgets to really hadtime to send in substantial contributions.However, we must admit that the Gambia-L forum deserves to know more aboutthis Institution. Consequently I am sending in a brief contribution givingdetails about the setting up and structure of NARB/NARI.In 1977 the then Department of Agriculture established the AgriculturalResearch Service (ARS) with the task of coordinating on-going ag.research(AR) activities with the line departments (Planning, Fisheries, Forestryetc). This, however, did little to improve the situation of AR as theNational Agricultural Research System (NARS) remained fragmented.In 1985, with the support of USAID and World Bank funding, The Governmentof The Gambia (GOTG) launched the Gambia Agricultural and Diversification(GARD) project under which the NARS was strengthened through the creationof the Department of Agricultural Research (DAR) in 1988. The NationalAgricultural Research Board (NARB) responsible for the formulation andcoordination of AR policy was also established the same year. Specifically,the NARB's role, in addition to formulation and coordination of AR policy,included the evaluation and approval of research programs and provision ofadvice to GOTG on organisation of the NARS. The establishment of the NARB,therefore, represents a major milestone in the evolution of the GambianNARS, and through an Act of Parliament in 1993, became the lead agency forAR policy direction. The transformation of the former DAR to thesemi-autonomous Natinal Agricultural Research Institute (NARI), as animplementing body, governed by the NARB completed the process of thesetting up of the Gambian NARS.NARB and NARI must be seen as the former being the policy body while thelatter is the implementing agent.The NARB consists of a Chairman (currentlyin the person of Mr. Albert H Cox) and six other members. The Board issupported by a Technical Secretariat (currently headed by Dr. Alhaji S.Jeng), Research Review Committee to evaluate the relevance of researchproposals to be funded by NARB, and a Finance Committee that looks at thecost of research and other budgetary issues. NARI is headed by a DirectorGeneral (currently in the person of Dr. Samuel J.Bruce-Oliver), and has thefollowing programs under it:Cropping Systems & Resource ManagementCerealsGrain Legumes & OilseedsHorticultureSeed Technology UnitAgric. Engineering UnitSocieconomics UnitLivestock Research UnitFisheries Research UnitForestry Research UnitThe mandate of NARB/NARI is to conduct client-oriented adaptive/appliedresearch in Crops, Livestock, Fisheries, Forestry and all other naturalresources as the programs under it indicate. NARI is presently the onlyspecialised AR institution in the Gambia. Since the inception of the NARSin 1993, the major funding agents have been GOTG (c.30%) and World Bankloan (c. 70%), and has been operating as a project. The idea is that evenafter the end of the project , the NARS will still continue to survivethrough the aid of other external funding agents and GOTG.---------------------------------------I will stop here for now and if there are any questions from the forum, Iwill be happy to answer. There are several other issues remaing to bementioned, viz:Human Resource issues, including the development of a scheme of service,attractive enough to retain good research staff; Training etc;Construction of NRAI HQ, and the rehabilitation of Sapu Station;Technology Development and Transfer (TDT) etc, etc, etc, etc.Dr. Alhaji S. JengResearch Planner, NARB------------------------------Date: Sat, 23 Aug 1997 13:29:39 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A catastrophe!Message-ID: < 970823132938_839007812@emout05.mail.aol.com Gambia-L:I concur with Tony and others that Lee Jallow's statements werereprehensible, unwarranted, and utterly distasteful. In that vein, a publicapology by Mr. Jallow is the least that can be expected.Salaam!Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Sat, 23 Aug 1997 23:35:09 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: NARB and NARIMessage-ID: < 01BCB01D.62672BC0@dilh.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCB01D.62672BC0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCB01D.62672BC0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDoc!Thanks very much for eventually responding.We are are now very glad in =knowing the various structures,functions and objectives of both NARB and =NARI.But could you please explain to us briefly the present farming =situation in the country given that the rains have not been very =generous until recently; and what are the contingency plans, if any ,by =your Institute in the event of massive crop failure as is being grimly =predicted by some on this List?Doc, since you are apparently a very busy man,you can assign the =responsibility of answering our queries and questions about Gambia's =agriculture - and we have tons and tons of them- to one of your research =students.And maybe he will protest less about our "hammering"!=20And as we say here,keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 01:04:52 -0700From: MOMODOU BUHARRY GASSAMA < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia-l:The Gambia and related issues mailing listMessage-ID: < 33FFEB24.5569@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi!Please add Dodou Jobe to the list. His e-mail address is:Thank you.Buharry.------------------------------Date: Sat, 23 Aug 1997 20:42:06 -0000From: "< JGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "The Gambia-List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Test, and rain againMessage-ID: < B0000004627@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm via CommitThe List,Just checking a change in the shadow filterRegarding rains, I have not been able to get my laundry dry fora week now. Two hours ago it started raining again, and it'sstill going on. At least the Fajara farmers have no problem withdrought, hope the same is the case for the rest of the country.Regards,JoernCommit------------------------------Date: Sat, 23 Aug 1997 21:28:12 -0400 (EDT)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: Setting the record straightMessage-ID: < 970823212811_2015005867@emout10.mail.aol.com At no time did anyone suggest that the cnotractor was cutting corners aspurported,rather it was suggested that base on reports read so far it lookslike the contractor was cutting corners. If it comes out to the contrary,Istand corrected but I don't think that was arsenine. that I take exceptionto.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 00:13:26 -0000From: "< TGR@COMMIT.GM >" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Farming and rainfallMessage-ID: < B0000004632@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSent by "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm via CommitJust a comment to well-digging.>---------->From: hghanim@nusacc.org >Number Five>Ask all local Masjids and churches (or their representatives) to help>monitor the progress of the farmers and give them some kind of authority>to mediate between the parties in each promissory note , which can be>written in Arabic (localized in Wollof, Fula, Jola, Mandinka or any>agreed language) English or even French.Recently we had a private investment at two fields north of Brikama.This investment included a 25 meter well, and a caretaker-house.Unfortunately, the project collapsed because the people we workedwith did not manage to keep the project on track.The expensive corrugates for the caretaker house mysteriously disappearedinto the villages, and the wellconcrete-rings were never made.While this was an expensive experience for us, it told us that in thisprojectthere was an absolute necessity for a competent supervisor that ensuredthatthe work was done properly and on time.The supervisor would have to be there almost every day, and keep atimescheduleon the work.We also experienced that if you made payments in advance the incentive forfinishing the job was destroyed.Next time we will know better.Yours,TorsteinThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Aug 1997 00:32:50 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NARB and NARIMessage-ID: < 9708240432.AA29076@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThank you, Dr. Jeng, for finding time in your busy schedule to update thelist members about your activities. As you can see from some of themessages that you read, we are hungry for reliable information down here.Hope to hear from you more often.Thanks again.Regards,Moe S. Jallow===========================================================================---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 82************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

